Uber-Loser Poroshenko Goes "Full Saakashvili"

Petro Poroshenko is in deep trouble. His ratings have been in the single-digit range in spite of a vast propaganda effort, and his latest attempt to create a salvific crisis involving the usual “Russian aggression” has not only failed but appears to be backfiring.
It is now becoming abundantly clear that the Ukronazi provocation was not only breathtakingly stupid and irresponsible, but also poorly planned and executed. The documents seized by the FSB on the Ukrainian ships show that the Ukrainian captains were given the order to “covertly” sneak under the Kerch bridge. I have no idea what the Ukronazi junta leaders were thinking, maybe there were drunk or terrified to tell Poroshenko that this was a suicidal mission (most likely he was too drunk to care anyway), but the fact that they could even imagine that three old boats could somehow sneak around the Crimean Peninsula and then covertly pass under the Kerch bridge is just amazing (as is the fact that the crews failed to destroy this damning evidence!). One of the most heavily monitored sections of our planet, right next to a war zone, which has been the object of innumerable threats, and yet they thought that they could somehow avoid being detected and intercepted. Wow, just wow!
As for the crews of these three tiny ships, they all owe their lives to the FSB Coastguard officers, who could have merely blown all three ships away in seconds, but clearly did their utmost to avoid killing any of the Ukrainians. Only after many hours of absolutely ridiculous slow speed maneuvering (if you speak Russian, you can listen to the entire radio exchange between the two sides right here), did the Russians eventually fire a few shots and ram the Ukrainian tug. Frankly, these Coastguard officers deserve some kind of humanitarian award.
(Soviet and now) Russian Border Guards should in no case be assumed to be some kind of Russian version of the sort of border guards you see in the West. The truth is that the Russian border guards are an elite force whose level of training can be compared with the famous Airborne Forces. Their role is not only to check visas and look for contraband, but also to be a real fighting force which, in case of war, would be tasked with resisting the enemy until the regular armed forces take over. They are subordinated to the FSB (in the past to the KGB) because they do conduct intelligence operations and because they are a key element in the Russian counter-terrorist and counter-insurgency capabilities. This is why such elite special forces as the KGB Vympel Spetsnaz unit so often recruited border guards. A good friend of mine who used to be a Vympel commander with the rank of Colonel told me how in Afghanistan they recruited as many border guards as paratroopers because in his opinion “they were at least as tough and disciplined” as the airborne soldiers. The Russian border guards are also equipped with modern and powerful weapons and can conduct sub-unit level combat operations. The Ukrainian officers must have known this, and thus must have realized that regardless of the number of weapons they had onboard (quite a lot, actually, see here), they had no chance whatsoever to prevail. Besides, the Ukrainian ships are tiny and old while the Russian border guards could count on Black Sea Fleet and Aerospace and Ground Forces support – hence the Ka-52s and Su-25′s scrambled to meet the Ukrainian reinforcements coming from Odessa. Frankly, I don’t think that even a full US Marine Expeditionary Unit could cross the Kerch Strait, let alone the Ukrainians the geography just favors the defending side too much
There is a broad consensus in both Russia and the Ukraine that the primary goal of Poroshenko was to create a pretext to introduce martial law and cancel the elections. Once introduced, such a martial law can easily be prolonged for as long as needed; see what the French did. He planned to introduce martial law over the entire Nazi-occupied Ukraine, and then prolong it for as long as needed; enough to cancel the elections and then harshly deal with any protests. The plan completely failed.
First, all the opposition parties immediately understood what this was all about, and they all vehemently protested. When the text came to a vote in the Rada, it was massively watered-down and, as a result, the martial law will only be introduced for one month and only in the following regions of the Ukraine:
This is bad, very bad news for Petro.
First, these areas are where the regime suspects the locals of pro-Russian sympathies (they are right, by the way). But the risk for Petro does not come at all from the pro-Russian folks; the real danger for him comes from the various nationalist legal opposition movements who have their power base in the blue areas which will not be covered by this law.
Second, since the law was introduced for only one month and since it includes an obligation not to cancel the upcoming elections, it will be hard for Petro to crack down on the propaganda capabilities of his opponents (lead by Iulia Timoshenko).
Third, Petro probably hoped that the Russians would simply use a few missiles or blow the Ukrainian three ship armada into smithereens. Alas, the evil Moskal’s did nothing of the sort, and they captured all three vessels and their crews. So as panic-generating incidents go, this one was a terrible flop. In fact, the Russians are now using these ships and crews for their own propaganda which ridicules Petro and (correctly) states that the regime in Kiev sent these sailors to certain death in total, abject indifference. None of that will increase Poroshenko’s ratings…
Fourth, it appears that Poroshenko is really going “full-Saakashvili” and might even become the Empire’s worst Uber-loser which, by the way, can get him into real trouble with his bosses in Washington and Langley (who ditched Saakashvili when he proved to be a worthless loser). Frankly, the Empire would be much better off with Timoshenko in charge rather than this Eltsin-like alcoholic imbecile.
So the big question #1 is: is there a viable alternative to Poroshenko for the Empire?
To answer that we first need to answer another basic question: is there a public, official opposition in Nazi-controlled Ukraine or not?
The answer is: both yes and no.
First, no, not in the sense of some more or less decent, real opposition.
But yes, in the sense that the junta which seized power is composed of many different factions including oligarch/mobsters à la Kolomoskii, neo-Nazis à la Farion, bona fide Nazis à la Tiagnibok and assorted nutcases like Liashko. There is also Iulia Timoshenko, a very sharp and therefore potentially dangerous foe who has powerful backers in the USA.
Take a look at these latest ratings, and you will see that in spite of a huge “administrative resource” (Russian euphemism for abuse of government power), Petro barely makes it to 9.9% which means that his real rating must be somewhere in the 3-5 percent range.
And, remember, time is running out. On December 27th the martial law will be lifted (barring yet another Ukro-provocation to prove to the world that Russia has attacked the Ukraine yet again). Well, that is the official plan. In reality, it will most likely be prolonged with some more excuses about the mythical “Russian aggression”.
Also, consider this: if Poroshenko gets the boot, so will his criminally psychopathic thugs like (certified clinically insane) Parubii, the “bloody pastor” and war criminal Turchinov and the rest of the gang. Klimkin, since he appears to be in the CIA’s payroll, might make it out in time, but for the rest of them the risk is real and ranges from long jail sentences to being shot. Don’t expect Iulia Timoshenko to show any mercy either.
True, while these folks all hate each other, they all feed from the same two mangers: rabid russophobia and total dependence on the Empire. And while they are united in their hatred for evereything Russian, they hate each other just only a tiny little bit less (some probably even more). Think of how the SS butchered the SA, how the Stalinists purged the Party from Trotskyists or how the Democrats are trying to overthrow Trump by hook or by crook, and you will see how the factions inside the same gang always struggle for power and gun for each other.
Finally, there are many signs that at least Trump himself does not care very much about the Ukraine, albeit there are enough rabid russophobes amongst his puppeteers to compensate for Trump’s lack of interest and alleged dislike for Poroshenko. For Poroshenko’s point of view, the Americans either don’t care enough or simply lost control of the situation, a time-honored US tradition with their “sons of bitches” like Saddam, Noriega and many, many others.
By the way, various Ukrainian sources also report that both Merkel and Stoltenberg told Poroshenko that the election cannot be canceled. Considering that Poroshenko is almost sure to lose these elections, this might indicate that Germany and NATO are ditching Petro.
Add to this that Timoshenko would be a much better agent for the Empire and you can see why the regime is freaking out.
So the bottom line is this: no, by the standards of a normal civilized country, there is no real opposition in the Ukraine (except the powerless, destitute and terrified population of course). But, far more importantly, by the standards of Petro Poroshenko, there is a real and very dangerous opposition indeed; one which will most definitely oust him in any semi-credible elections.
The Nazi-occupied Ukraine is rapidly coming to a watershed moment. Unless the elections are stolen and the opposition crushed, the current gang in power will be ousted. If the Ukraine attacks the Donbass, this will end up with a military disaster, either at the hands of the Novorussians, or at the hands of the Russian military. If the Ukraine attacks Russia directly, or Russian forces in the Black Sea, then the Ukrainian military will simply vanish in 24-48 hours max. But in spite of that, Poroshenko desperately needs a victory lest his status of “Saakashvili-like Uber-loser” is publicly confirmed for all to see and for the Ukrainian opposition to blame it all on his incompetence and corruption (which is his real specialty: this is also why, since he came to power the Ukraine became a failed-state while his personal net worth increased many times over).
Finally, the fact that Poroshenko is a sinking ship means that, far from taking any risks on his behalf, Ukrainian politicians and military commanders must ask themselves every time they take a decision who will protect them if things go south. In fact, I bet you that there are a lot of discrete contacts between various high ranking Ukrainian officials and Iulia Timoshenko, something which the SBU probably reports to Poroshenko (or, worse, not!) and which further creates a sense of panic in him and his minions. This sense of panic might explain why, in the official journal the text of the new law mistakenly wrote 60, and not 30, days.
Putin is quite correct when he says that “Kiev would get away even with eating babies“: the collective hypocrisy of the collective West is truly limitless. That, however, does not mean that Poroshenko personally could get away with anything and everything. While the Empire’s leaders have to pretend to back the Ukraine no matter what, even against basic common sense, they are probably getting mighty fed up to have to scream “white!!” every time Poroshenko does something black. Still, until the Empire puts somebody else in power, Poroshenko will remain “their son of a bitch in Kiev”. And Poroshenko knows that, which begs the next big question:
Big question #2: could Poroshenko really start large scale war?
“Eating babies” is all fine and dandy, but a full-scale war with either Novorussia or Russia is a very different and far more dangerous proposition. The Empire might not care about Ukrainian babies, but it will most definitely care about a big war in the Ukraine. So, let’s not just look at what the Ukronazis are saying but also looking at what they are doing:
- There is martial law in all the Ukronazi occupied areas of Novorussia.
- All the Novorussian cities are now surrounded by military checkpoints.
- 300 hospitals have been ordered to prepare for a massive influx of casualties by stocking up on blood, beds and meds.
- The Ukrainian first-line reserves have now been mobilized, as have the Nazi death-squads (aka “volunteer battalions”).
- Petro is now claiming that the Russians have tripled their forces along the Ukrainian border: “the number of tanks in the bases, which are located along our border, has tripled. The number of units relocated has increased dramatically covering the entire length of our border”; in plain English that means that the Ukronazis are probably doing exactly that – surging their numbers along the line of contact.
- Petro also said that his intelligence agencies “have clear evidence that an attack on Ukrainian ships is just the beginning“; in plain English this means that the Ukronazis are probably doing exactly that – preparing further attacks.
- The border with Crimea has been closed to all non-Ukrainians.
- The Ukrainians are now asking Turkey to close the Bosporus strait (which won’t happen for two reasons: the 1936 Montreux Convention forbids this and that would be a suicidal act of war for Turkey).
- The Ukrainian war propaganda induced hysteria has reached new levels: they are now showing how kids from an orphanage (!) in Mariupol digging trenches to help the Ukrainian army for the upcoming “Russian invasion”. See for yourself this Ukrainian the report:
The art of surprise attack is one of the most fascinating aspects of warfare (those interested in this topic should read Richard Bett’s superb study “Surprise Attack: Lessons for Defense Planning“). One of it’s well established strategies is to pretend to go to war and then back down at the last moment over and over again: this wears down the opponent and lures him into complacency until one day you actually strike. Think of it as a variation on the “crying wolf” strategy if you want: one in which the wolf does the crying. The Ukrainians have been doing that for years now (how many times have we all heard that a Ukrainian attack was “imminent”?). The problem here is that this time around the war preparations are larger (and far more costly). However, you can be certain that the Russians have been on full alert also for years and that they now permanently have more than enough forces available to deal with any Ukie attack, ranging from cross-border small arms fire to a full scale war.
So we can all hope that, once again, the Ukronazis are playing their “crying wolf” strategy only to back down at the last second. But hope should always remain separate from expectations and to make the assumption that this time around they won’t actually attack would be extremely foolish.
There are those who say that Poroshenko is not dumb enough to start war against Russia. My question to them would be: do you really think that Poroshenko is smarter than, say, the various Latin Popes, Napoleon or Hitler? To me, he looks about as stupid and clueless (not to mention evil and absolutely immoral) as Saakashvili. Now just remember what happened in 08.08.08.
You might wonder whether the USA would be interested in a major war in the Ukraine. I have been saying for years now that the Neocon wet dream is to force Russia to openly intervene and that in order to achieve this result all the Ukronazis need to do is to seriously threaten the DNR and LNR. Will the Novorussians be strong enough to beat back a Ukronazi attack without overt Russian intervention? Maybe. Probably. But that is also not an assumption which we can make because the Novorussians have no strategic depth which places them in the very vulnerable position to have to stop the attackers without trading space for time. In plain English that means that the Novorussians have to be more or less on constant alert and that their forces must be forward deployed, which is very hard to sustain over time and simply dangerous, especially against an enemy with numerically much larger forces.
Crucially, the Neocons have nothing to lose if their plan fails and the Novorussians succeed in, once again, stopping the Ukronazi forces without a Russian intervention (it’s not like the Neocons care about Ukrainian or Novorussian lives since they don’t even care about the lives of US citizens).
It might well be that Trump is personally not interested in such a war. But, let’s face it, Trump is the worst overcooked noodle to sit in the White House (he makes Carter look like a roaring lion!). Just hours after he declared that it was “a very good time to have the meeting” with Putin he then “was changed his mind” and now has canceled the meeting. Trump is all about narcissistic hot air, but he never delivers anything and he has bowed down to his Neocon masters on everything since he made it into the White House. The sad truth is that Trump has become simply irrelevant, at least to the Russians (and to those who might still believe that Trump is playing some 4D chess I would say that systematically caving in to all the demands of the Neocons (and thereby making them increasingly more influential) is hardly a chess strategy, not even a 2D one).
Trumps latest zig-zags about meeting with Putin is yet another example of the glaring ignorance the current US leaders suffer from. They simply have no idea what the function and purpose of diplomacy is. Dmitri Trenin, the director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, was absolutely correct when he tweeted today that “Meeting a US President is not a reward for a RUS leader. Canceling a mtg is no punishment. It is all a matter of necessity. RUS-US relationship today is solely about preventing the confrontation from turning into a collision, and escalating to war. This is all“. But the Americans are simply to illiterate to understand that. Besides, the Russians have long given up on any notion of being able to get anything done with this Neocon-doormat President. He wants to meet? Sure. He don’t. Who cares? This is the sorry state to which a nuclear superpower has slouched to.
Ditto for his moronic VP who tried to scare Putin by “staring him down” with his rendition of what he hopes what a “steel glare” in Singapore. Putin just kept smiling, of course.
The frightening reality is that the Neocons are the most rabid russophobes on the planet and that the clowns in the White House will do whatever the US deep state tells them to do. Don’t count on them for decency or even minimal common sense.
Furthermore, as I have already said many times, Trump is an “expendable President” for the Neocons: should anything he does end in disaster, they will blame it all on him, and put their own trusted person in power to replace it.
For all these reasons, the answer to our question is obvious: yes, Poroshenko most definitely is capable of ordering some kind of crazy attack, including a full scale war.
But “could” does not mean “will”, thank God! Maybe, just like this past summer, the junta will get cold feet and back down (Putin’s threat that any attack will have most serious consequences for the Ukrainian statehood is still very much valid). In theory the spineless Europeans (who will suffer the economic and social consequences of any major conflict) might also tell the crazies in Kiev to cool it. But I am not holding my breath here.
So let’s hope for the best, but keep in mind that the worst is a very real possibility.
Conclusion: it is next to impossible to prevent a “suicide by cop” – but maybe God will!
Right now the situation is extremely dangerous and will remain so for the foreseeable future. Philosophers say that love is the greatest force in the universe, and I very much agree with that. But the next two most powerful forces are evil and stupidity, and there is plenty of both in Kiev and Washington DC. The incident with the “covert operation” of the “Ukrainian armada” might look funny until you recall all the wars which were stared over other such equally minor incidents. This time around the superb restraint of the Russian border guards prevented Kiev from getting the bloody clash it was obviously hoping for, but ask any policeman and he will tell you that it is almost impossible to prevent what is known as “suicide by cop”. The Empire badly needs the Russian cop to (finally!) shoot, and so does the Ukronazi junta (all this propaganda, including from Russian pseudo-patriots, about Putin being weak or indecisive or even in cahoots with the Empire is a direct PSYOP product of that imperial agenda, whether those who parrot that nonsense realize it or not).
At this point in time, there is no way to predict whether the Ukronazi junta will attack for real or not. So, as I have done several times in the past, I will conclude with this passage from the Quran: “and they (disbelievers) plotted [to kill ‘Iesa (Jesus)], and Allah planned too. And Allah is the Best of the planners” (verse 54 of Chapter 3 “Surah Al-‘Imran”); other translations say “And the unbelievers schemed [against Jesus]; but God brought their scheming to nought: for God is above all schemers” and “And (the unbelievers) plotted and planned, and Allah too planned, and the best of planners is Allah“. At a time when the Neocons are trying to convince the planet that Islam, not them, is the biggest danger to our planet, it is good to show them that not everybody is drinking their cool-aid; besides, in this case the Quran is simply right: God is the best of planners and the Ukronazi disbelievers (and their Neocon bosses) will eventually find this out, probably the hard way.
It seems that I have misunderestimated the Ukrainians. It looks like they’ve been busy studying some history (I know, I find this hard to believe too – Ukrainians and studying history in the same sentence).
But anyhow, what they seem to have found in the history books about the Crimean war, is the story about the charge of the light brigade. Obviously they have thought to themselves – if the British could have launched the charge of the light brigade, why couldn’t they – the Ukrainians launch the charge of the light navy – especially since that’s all they’ve got – light navy.
This just shows how clever the Ukrainians really are. How they were able to cross-apply stuff that they learned from land based military operations and employ the same clever tactics at sea. Impressive. Unfortunately, the charge of the light brigade wasn’t exactly a success, but then again, knowing the Ukrainians, I don’t think that they ever had any ambition to be successful at anything.
I understand you’re angry, Mr Saker, but let’s face the facts here. So far Poroshenko paid no real price for his dangerous provocation. On the other hand we see that G20 talks between Trump and Putin have been cancelled, EU is considering new economic sanctions on Russia, and martial law in South-Eastern regions will come in handy, once they start expropriating Russian churches there.
Overall, this looks like a win for Ukrainian regime. It is not yet clear how significant it proves to be, but it’s a win, and that means the regime has no reason to stop behaving the way they do.
I guess Russia’s mistake was intervening in Syria, thwarting the (((globalists))) from destroying another threat to Israel. I don’t see the ratcheting up of tension and actions against Russia ending any time soon. I think the goal is the neutralization, and then complete destruction, of Russia by the West. It is a fully-concerted operation in the West and all majors powers are onboard with this plan. It is clear, (((globalists))) have decided Russia as it exists must be ended. The life of Russia will be snuffed out like a boa constrictor. I’m sure the future government of Russia is being planned out in Foggy Bottom and Langley as we speak.
Mike Pence left Catholicism to become an Evangelical Christian and Evangelicals are the most loyal servants of the oligarchs. But should we be surprised? Protestantism is pseudo-Christianity and was founded as a Jewish revolutionary movement to undermine the Christian Church (i.e., Catholic Church, which had existed for 1.5 millennia).
The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit, by E. Michael Jones, p. 341:
He’s not using it lightly. Large parts of the Ukrainian establishment are openly using old, WW2 Nazi iconography and rhetoric to whip up local white goyim into fighting Russian white goyim.
It’s all quite sad since the people behind this are Jewish.
It is an interesting day when Pat Buchanan and The Saker agree on something.
Soros-servitor Poreshenko tried this for internal political reasons. It doesn’t seem to be doing much to help his popularity.
The loud Trump response is almost certainly more bluff than bite in this case. However, no one can be sure of that as he cultivates “Unpredictability as Strategy”. Trump gave Putin the excuse he needed to divert additional S-300/S-400 equipment to Crimea — Thus, keeping it away from the much more problematic Hezbollah/Iran vs. Israel front that is shaping up in Syria.
Preliminary score is:
– WIN-WIN for both Russia and the U.S.
– LOSS to NWO/Globalists such as Soros, Obama, and Clinton.
The game the Western Ukrainians in Canada and Russia are playing has an expiration date……comming up soon….
My strongest suspicion is that Gerasimov has already read Putin the riot act…If the Ukraino Nazis bomb a school in the breakaway regions and kill dozens of Orthodox Christian Russian School Children…The Russian Military will annihilate the Swedish…Polish…..Canadian Ukrainian Volunteers in the Azov Brigade….no mercy…
I think differently. Sorry, similarly. The Syria war from the start was part of a longer American plot to destroy the Russian economy by pushing a pipeline across Syria and also eliminate the Russian naval base there.
Differently in that it definitely was not a mistake for Russia to come to Syria’s rescue.
We Catholics doesn’t revere the Bible any less than Protestants, after all, it is our book. The Catholic Church existed prior to the Bible being under one cover and infallibly determined its canon over a millennia before the start of the Protestant Reformation. But to use our book in order to criticize us is unmitigated gall!
To be Protestant, to be part of this pseudo-Christianity, is to be an enemy of Christ. But I guess that’s what its founders intended.
Can you enlightened us where exactly Saker is wrong? Ukraine is lead by neonazi gangs, Bandera followers, Russophobic hysteria, resembling WW2 events. It is a disgrace for humanity what is happening in this ‘country’. It is even bigger disgrace that western hypocrites support this abomination aka Ukraine.
Add to this that Timoshenko would be a much better agent for the Empire and you can see why the regime is freaking out.
This crap is going to dominate Russia’s diplomacy with Europe for months! It’s one of the reasons why I think destroying the boats would have been preferable.
Diplomacy with the EU? I’m not sure that is possible right now.
— Merkel is a lame duck with no ability to deliver.
— Macron’s Globalist “Green” Tax Hike on fuel is creating mass protests and riots.
Italy’s Salvini is successfully defying these two Soros sock-puppets.
Trump is offering up words. However, if you look carefully you will see that there are no U.S. actions beyond cancelling one meeting that had no agenda or expectations. It is the “long game” waiting for France and Germany to select new and hopefully more responsible leaders.
I’ll try to explain. The Banderistas (Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists / Ukrainian Rebel Army) were Hitler allies during the war, for 2 reasons. (1) They hoped to use Nazi muscle to settle historic scores with Poles and Russians; (2) They shared a similar ideology (with themselves as the Slavic equivalent of “true Aryans”). Croatian Ustashi were a very similar case, for identical reasons.
Russia has always been the goal. Syria and Iran are both stepping stones towards the goal of taking on Russia. Not intervening in Syria would have brought the next phase against them closer, sooner.
” Third, Petro probably hoped that the Russians would simply use a few missiles or blow the Ukrainian three ship armada into smithereens. ”
If Poro really thought this, then his IQ cannot be higher than fifty.
If anything is clear about Putin, he will never let himself being provoked.
I even wonder if the Trump show attacks on Syria were planned in close cooperation with Putin.
About Saaskiville, that this man still is not behind bars, or has been killed by some furious former subject, unbelievable.
The man bought, with foreign loans, Israeli military equipment, in order to occupy South Ossetia.
Seemed a milk run, S and N Ossetia are connected by just one tunnel.
The plan was that Saaski’s expensive artillery would blow to smitereens the S exit, preventing Russian tanks to come to the rescue.
But the high IQ Saask, and his even far higher IQ Israeli military advisors, had underestimated the Russians.
Saaski artillery was so positioned that it had to fire from a valley into the next one, where the tunnel exist was.
So in some way they needed obsevation of where the missiles struck.
For this task two, if I remember well, two state of the art Israeli drones had been bought, these drones observed the end of the tunnel, and were expected to beam the images upwards to some satellite, then down to Saask’s artillery men.
Alas, Russia jammed the drone broadcasts, so the artillery men were blind, and Russian tanks drove into S Ossetia.
So far so good, one might think, except that Russia did bomb to smithereens, great excuse on a platter, the hangars were Israeli technicians were upgrading USSR Migs.
How long the Georgian people are going to pay for this folly, the loans, I forgot.
One more thing, Dien Bhien Phu fell because the N Vietnamese did the impossible, hauling up with just manpower heavy artillery through the jungle to the tops of the mountains around the base, not much more than one runway.
Had Saask taken the trouble to send some men with good binoculars up to where they could see the end of the tunnel, men with radio equipment, his plan might have succeeded.
But in that case Israel had not sold drones.
The EU ruling class is, in my opinion, in complete confusion.
As Merkel complained ‘w’re alone’.
Indeed, in France and in Germany, one sees how dissociation between (large parts of) the people and the German ruling class, those of ‘politically correct’, progresses.
For the time being nothing happens, that is, old plans and ideas continue to be executed, such as the Marrakech world wide migration folly.
This is not unusual, in a very good, fundamental, text book about what economics is, the example is used of WWII war production.
After the end of hostilities with Germany and Japan of course anything that left the war industries all of a sudden became worthless.
Yet nobody knew how to stop this production immediately, so for many weeks worhless equipment left the factories.
Marrakech may well become the end of the EU.
Common people in especially euro countries have had enough, despite jubilant stories on economic growth even the middle classes have more and more problems with paying the bills.
It adds up.: VAT increases, green taxes, compulsory green measures, such as no gas connections any more to new houses, ever increasing regulations for insulating new houses (total cost of a new house increasing, insulation, heat pump, estimated at some € 30.000), oil heating installations, that cannot even be replaced any more, parking fees, social security more and more disappearing, pension at a later age, in ten years no inflation compensation for pensions, adapting pension systems to EU ideas (lower pensions), progressive sales tax on cars, if they use more fuel
At the same time, the rich bcoming richer, no fairy tale, our official economic institutions confirm is, CPB and CBS.
That an immigrant costs us some € 33.000 a year has become well known, that, this is not the case with all immigrants, 70% of the Eritrean migrants still cost us some € 33.000 a year, after havinng been here seven to ten years, also is well known by now.
Most shocking with these Eritreans is that in a tv report zbou them it became clear that the majority still hardly speaks Dutch, after having been here for at least seven years.
Macron now complains in Montral that the present French troubles are ‘not acceptable’.
What he will do about it, I’m curious.
With me the same impression as with Merkel ‘w’re the leaders, but have no idea how to lead, now that Uncle Sam is busy with his own problems’.
The possibilty that a strong man, in history it seldom was a woman, will grab power in the EU, not hypothetical any more, I think.
Benign strong men, alas, are more the exception than the rule, in history.
Boston was the tip of the iceberg.
https://django-services-public-1627895372.us-east-1.elb.amazonaws.com/g/page/local/report-on-pennsylvania-church-sex-abuse/2319/?noredirect=on
This reads like an attempt to sidestep the fact that Putin fell into a trap, shooting himself in the foot (yet again!) on the eve of the G20. Timoshenko becoming president would be very bad news for Putin.
Surely you miss the real problem which is what you should logically expect of an Abrahamic God who communicates when He wishes with human beings, loves all his human creatures equally and cares how his human creatures behave and what they believe. But clearly no such deity exists because – quite apart from “the problem of evil” which means nasty things are allowed to happen to good people – He failed to tell successive heretics’ acolytes after the first recipients of his wisdom (via the genocidal psychopath Moses) which version of theology and associated morality was correct, and he totally failed to communicate the Christian or other Abrahamic truth to Hindus, Buddhists and Animists. Ergo, there is no Abrahamic deity.
Clever men like Thomas More knew very well that belief in an after life of Heaven and Hell was essential to maintaining Christian piety. It worked for a long time. After all the cruelties of earthly life that God failed to prevent could be compensated for by an eternity of bliss. But now that we know that there is no ego to survive the death of the brain that last hope for selling us a caring Creator God has gone, and the Messiah with it.
Neonazi label is real. Young men with lite torches often march into towns in the US terror puppet state of Ukraine, they do so to intimidate any dissent from the regime. Hitler- like salutes are commonly used by people in power of this regime. There a lot pictures of that. When the US Banderist terror thugs attacked protesters in Odessa on May 2 2014, they scrawled on walls the words – Galicien SS. Lviv has the only memorial to the SS in the world. It is greatly honored there. Nazi flags, swastikas and National Socialist themes are common in US Bandera Ukraine.
At the UN, The US and Ukraine have been voting for the past four years to vote down a denunciation of Nazism. The US and Ukraine were the only ones to do so. Other years Canada joined it. Since Trudeau it stopped doing. Perhaps, Monika and Albert Schaefer, two Canadians, were arrested in Germany in 2018 for questioning the exact set details of the Orthodox mandatory viewpoint on the big H. It would not look good if Canada voted not to denounce Nazism at the UN. So this is perhaps the reason Canada “suddenly” changed its “mind” at the UN. The neonazism created in US bandera Ukraine is similar to isis and al-qaeda. They all are very irrational, destructive and not for the people. They all march for interests for US/west/Israel interests.
Banderism is the newest rage in US/Israel control games. A real National
Socialism would develop a money system outside Rothschild banking and it is not happening in US bandera Ukraine. The neonazi is real to National Socialism as isis and al-qaeda is to Islam. They are all charades to control nations for US/Israel interests and nothing more than that.
Saker indicates that the Neocons are going to remove Trump and replace him with a more virile and competent Neocon. Saker does not believe Pense is that person. Who is this power house Neocon waiting in the wings? Joe Hairplugs, Bernie, John Kerry, Corey Booker, Beto, Sherrod Brown, Chuck Schumer, Adam Sciff, Kamala Harris, the two time loser hag, Alexandia Ocasio-Cortes (too young) Michele O or Mitt Romney? Tell who and the odds. My prediction is Trump will nor finish his term or if he does he will not seek reelection.
First of all, you may laugh but the Banderovites do have claims to Russian regions such as Kuban and Belgorod.
Secondly, regardless of that, at a time of war (or build-up to war) all media revert to propaganda, and expecting otherwise would be naive.
Putin continues to proceed wisely here, but in retrospect he should have allowed the rebels to take Mariupol when they had the chance a few years ago. This will continue to be a sharp stick.
It is painful for me to watch what is happening in the Ukraine. The Ukrainians and Russians I have had the experience to know have by and large have been great people to get to know.
I think the revolution was a tragic turn of events after an election that was reported to have been fair and above board with few irregularities. We have to be honest about the slow pace that democratic government travels. And there are questions whether it is the best form of government for every group of people. We over-hype it as a cure all. We point fingers westward and boast about its benefits. We not only ignore its faults, we gloss over our collective democratic history’s very ugly, brutal and contradictory path to today. One of the many tough choices is living with the opposition winning an election and making choices you find abhorrent practically and morally.
Democratic governance for nearly all of the west came at a very steep price, more for some than others. I think what the CIA, State Dept, our aide providers, thinks funded with government monies should be tasked to do when instructing about democratic development is teach democracies dangers, and note the same by example — it will sober any would be revolutionary. I can enjoy Pepsi and Coca Cola and the material benefits of the US, but it would be a mistake to equate those with what it means to b a democratic republic.
Better still for all young democracies or would be democracies is that history of democratic government be fully researched and pay particular attention to its ills and what democratic advocates – don’t say.
I say the above that embracing both my country’s democracy and former practice of capitalism.
Ukraine is draining resources from the EU and US. The idea of using minimal force to contain Ukraine seems like a good one. Modern war depends on fuel so finding the fuel supply lines and targeting them with stealth drones seems reasonable, cheap and deniable. Is Russia still sending gas to and through Ukraine? Why?
I don’t understand the demographics or population distribution here. How many Nazis are there? Do they have support among the population? Who is fighting who and for what reason? What are they fighting over? What does either side hope to gain? What does winning look like for Ukraine? For Russia?
I still think someone in Russia should put together a Russian Christmas special and send it to the West as a Christmas gift. If you can’t get a major broadcaster, put it on RT and/or YouTube. Call it Holidays in Moscow or Moscow Holiday Special.
It would be hard to bomb little Russian boys and girls singing We Wish You a Merry Christmas.
Porky is just another Zionist puppet and at some point his Zionist masters will throw his ass out and put in another Zionist puppet as the Zionists have plenty of U.S. gov tax money to piss off in the Ukraine and maybe Nuland will be back to hand out cookies amid the slaughter house !
The Ukraine is just another Zionist controlled country just like the U.S. and Britain and all of Europe and eventually the Zionists will get their WWIII and get the world blown to hell as this is what the Zionist end game is, read The Controversy of Zion by Douglas Reed and The Committee of 300 by Dr. John Coleman and The Protocols of Zion.
Saker indeed goes overboard with his whole “Ukro-Nazi” meme, although certainly there is some truth to it. Ultimately these guys are just hired muscle and diversions from the real action, much like the Islamic lunatics the CIA bankrolls. When they’ve outlived their usefulness they’ll be duly purged.
There is practically no politics in rural areas neither in Ukraine nor Russia, only in large cities.
Russians could take out Kiev in one day and there would not be Ukraine anymore.
But Russia so far does not want to take responsibility for economic well being of all Ukraine.
What is overlooked in this situation is that non-Slavs have – again – successfully brainwashed one section of Slavs to kill large numbers of their fellow Slavs.
Anglo-Saxon /Anglo-American/Neocon wet dream.
People “advising” Putin to do this or that in Ukraine forget that Russian soldiers will be killing large numbers of their fellow Slavs if they were to invade Ukraine in force.
True to some extent, but the Ukrainian oligarchs ((including Porky) are disproportionately Jewish (indeed some openly hold Israeli passports), and a number of other foreigners (Georgians, etc.) hold prominent positions in the government. So it is not really accurate to portray this as fratricidal. They’re sending poor, desperate Slavic conscripts against their brethren, but what other choice do these men (the soldiers) have right now?
Ultimately the Russians could take Kiev in a few weeks if they wanted to, but apart from not wanting to be the caretaker of a basket case, Putin and Russia have no interest in giving the “West” an excuse to attack them (financially or otherwise). Porky IS dumb enough to launch an attack, but it’s not up to him and he’s simply a pawn to justify more sanctions, etc. against Russia.
First of all, the Mexicans do have claims for Texas , New Mexico , Arizona , California.
Why don’t we address the real issues that matters.
Neonazi (TM) is like isis (TM) and al-qaeda (TM). They are US/west/Israel proxy soldiers. Neonazi has nothing do with German National Socialism. They are not trying to be independent of the Rothschild banking system like the real German National Socialists did. What really got the ball to after German National Socialists was their creation of an alternative money system that worked. Neonazis (TM) are terror proxy soldiers for US/Israel interests and nothing more than that. US ukraine is a US terror puppet state if one does not like the term neonazi (TM).
May 15, 2017 Ukraine: US-Installed Fascist Rule in Europe’s Heartland. Will Donetsk Rejoin Russia?
http://www.globalresearch.ca/ukraine-us-installed-fascist-rule-in-europes-heartland-will-donetsk-rejoin-russia/5590150
Russell Bentley is a former US marine, that now fights for the Donbass, Eastern Ukraine, against the US-funded Ukrainian army.
What “claims” are those?
Inconvenient facts:
- The few “Mexicans”, actually Spaniards, that were there when the US won the war were offered US citizenship.
- “Mexicans” (Meso-Americans) are descendants of the Aztecs, Mayans and Zapotecs (among others), who never set foot north of the Rio Grande.
- Much of the SW, which was claimed by the Mexican government was controlled by either the Comanche or the Apache.
- Mexico lost Texas because Santa Anna made himself a dictator and caused revolts all around Mexico.
- The Mexican-American war (that ‘stole’ Mexico) was a fight between two imperial, European-derived powers.
- The Mexican-American War was provoked by Mexico, which refused to recognize the independence wishes of those in the region.
Not only did it provoke the war generally, it fired the first shots, killing 11 of 70 American in a surprise attack by 2000 Mexican soldiers.
You’re losing it Peter. The very substance of the article is about the unpredictability and stupidity of Porky and the distinct possibility that he could start something that could get totally out control. We don’t need reams of copy and paste to confirm the Saker’s concern, as this point is what the article is about.
Trump is a 72-year-old man who spent his pampered life as a front man for the New York mob’s real estate holdings. Did ANYONE seriously believe he was going to be able to run the largest military and financial empire in world history?
I’m not saying he’s stupid, far from it, but let’s face it, his job is to make a few television appearances each week and nothing more.
Its hard to take you seriously when you refer to Ukrainians as “Nazis” National Socialism died in 1945 and has zero relevance in modern political discourse.
Dec 2, 2018 Ukraine Cites Massive Buildup Of Russian Forces Along Border As Reason for Martial Law
Russia is building up its land forces and weapons along the border, Ukraine’s president said Saturday as German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Russia not to block Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov.
This is serious – where is our president?
Sorry but Trump has hamster balls – he is not fighting the US Jew Security State. That is the monster of the planet – PERIOD.
Hmm – wouldn’t Ford, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush, and Obama all be trying to tamp this down – Not Trump – he cannot even sit down and talk to Putin. Our great “leader of the free world” is fearful of being seen with Putin. Once again its all about the Jew agenda.
Think Peace — Art
