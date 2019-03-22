The Great Fraud of National Zionism

- The Defining Event for the US
- Russians and Muslims, which do you fear most?
- So what about Russia in all this?
- Putin’s Russia as a civilizational threat
- 21st-century western values are not your grandfather values for sure!
- Understanding National Zionism – a primer
- The US Alt-Right and the French National Front as the useful idiots of AIPAC and CRIF
- Conclusion: National Zionism is a gigantic fraud
The Defining Event for the US
There is no doubt that the 9/11 false flag (now even admitted (by direct implication) by NIST!) was a watershed, a seminal event in our history. While millions (or even billions) watched in horror as the twin towers burned, a small group of Mossad agents stood nearby and danced in overwhelming joy. Why exactly were these Israelis dancing? Surely there was more than just Schadenfreude in this spontaneous expression of euphoria? Considering that these three dancing Israelis were just the tip of a much bigger iceberg, we can rest assured that there were many more folks dancing in joy that day, especially in Israel.
Why were these Mossad agents so blissful? The answer is obvious: 9/11 put the following notions front and center of the concerns of most people in the US:
- We are under attack and in grave, imminent, danger
- Islam wants to destroy our way of life
- Those who did 9/11 also want to destroy Israel
- We need to ask the Israelis to share their “expertise” in dealing with Islamic terrorism
- Draconian laws and new police powers need to be passed to protect us from mass murder
- If you are not with us, then you are with the terrorists
Almost a decade before 9/11, in 1992, Francis Fukuyama had explained to us that history itself was coming to an end while Samuel P. Huntington explained to us in 1996 that we were witnessing a “clash of civilizations.” This kind of “scholarly” research created the perfect political background to an already rather disquieting perception of the upcoming Year 2000. In 2001, when all hell broke loose, the general public was already well prepared for it (just like the AngloZionist elites who had already prepared the huge “Patriot Act” long before the Twin Towers came down).
9/11 was as much the culmination of a significant preparatory effort as it was the trigger for a decade or more of wars.
Still, all this immense effort into shaping the West’s perceptions was not good enough to hammer the sufficiently hysterical mindset into most people, in spite of the best efforts of the legacy Ziomedia to explain to us that Bin Laden decided that “we” were next in line for some kind of horrible (possibly nuclear) terrorist attack. Inside the US the constant fear-mongering of the legacy Ziomedia did induce the suitable hysterical panic, while in the rest of the world things were not going quite as well. Especially not in Europe (which was vitally needed as a fig-leaf to pretend like the GWOT was not a US-Israeli thingie, but that there was a large “coalition of the willing” formed of the best and brightest countries out there). Something else, bigger and better, was needed and, sure enough, it was found: a mass exodus of poorly educated immigrants, the vast majority of them from Muslim countries.
While the (totally fictional and therefore totally unsuccessful) GWOT was petering out, the AngloZionists directed their stare at Libya and its leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi. Gaddafi had warned that unless Europe was willing to pay Libya to contain the many millions of African refugees, a major catastrophe would happen. He explained that
“Tomorrow Europe might no longer be European, and even black, as there are millions who want to come in“, “we don’t know what will happen, what will be the reaction of the white and Christian Europeans faced with this influx of starving and ignorant Africans” and “we don’t know if Europe will remain an advanced and united continent or if it will be destroyed, as happened with the barbarian invasions.”
The AngloZionists heard his message loud and clear and proceeded to immediately (and illegally!) overthrow and brutally murder Gaddafi (it is still unclear how many Israelis were dancing the day Col. Gaddafi was murdered). Almost exactly a decade after 9/11 the Zionists finally had their “catastrophic and catalyzing event – like a new Pearl Harbor,” but this time the victim was the entire European continent.
The defining event for Europe
The effect of what can only be called an “invasion” of immigrants was huge, to say the least. Even before this latest invasion began, Europe had already suffered many negative consequences from previous waves of emigres (Romanians, Gypsies, Albanians, Tunisians, Moroccans, Algerians, sub-Saharan Africans, Turks, Tamils, Kurds, Latin-Americans (during the US-sponsored terror years in Latin America), etc. and even before them there were the Spanish, Portuguese and Italians (who, at least, all superbly adapted to their new place of residence). But that new wave was much bigger and much more dangerous than any previous one. A huge, massive, immigration crisis resulted in most European countries.
Can you guess what the Europeans felt? They felt that:
- We are under attack and in grave, imminent, danger
- Islam wants to destroy our way of life
- Those who did Charlie Hebdo and all the other terrorist attacks in Europe also want to destroy Israel
- We need to ask the Israelis to share their “expertise” in dealing with Islamic terrorism
- Draconian laws and new police powers need to be passed to protect us from mass murder
- If you are not with us, then you are with the terrorists
Sounds familiar?
If it does, it is because it is.
In terms of methods and means, 9/11 and the invasion of Europe by hordes of immigrants could not be more different. But in terms of results, they achieved very similar outcomes.
Russians and Muslims, which do you fear most?
The election of Trump was something so totally unexpected by the AngloZionists (and for Trump himself too!) that it caught everybody completely off-guard. In their typically infinite arrogance, the Neocons were darn sure that Hillary would win and they would be left in total control of the US, but the American people decided to show them a big, collective, middle finger and vote for the “unthinkable” and “impossible” candidate. And since the Neocons could hardly blame Trump’s victory on Bin Laden or al-Qaeda, they quickly came up with the “Russian interference” canard which had the added beneficial side-effect that it could justify spending even more money on war against a very real and powerful Russia than on war against a rather nebulous “al-Qaeda”. The fact that Russia has no reason to attack anybody, least of all the US made no difference here. All that was needed to “prove” (under the “highly likely” “Skripal standard of evidence”) that the Russians are a terrible threat was to come up with the absolutely ridiculous Skripal false flags combined with a few imaginary chemical attacks by “animal Assad.” And, of course, when the US suffered it’s latest military debacle in Syria, the Neocons could also blame it all on Russia. As they say, “one hand washes the other.” Initially, the Russian bogeyman looked even sexier than the Islamist one, but then with Putin and Russia steadfastly refusing to take any of the many baits tossed at them, the “Islamic” threat became sexier again. After all, Russians are (mostly) White and (mostly) Christian, so they are not that scary. But Muslims?! Ask a typical westerner what he knows about Islam and you will be treated to a long list of evils, some based in reality, others entirely imaginary. Besides, the Muslim world is so big and so diverse, that it is effortless to find horrible things about it, even real ones! The lie here is primarily one of omission. Specifically, two things are never said:
- That Takfirism is a minority strain of Islam and long before killing all the “infidels” and “Christians” the Takfiris first want to kill any and all Muslims (the vast majority) who dare to disagree with their interpretation of Islam.
- That all the Takfiri terrorist groups are federated, organized, financed, trained and even protected by the AngloZionist Empire (as seen many recent times in Syria when the US protected, transported, treated, resupplied, and even coordinated the various al-Qaeda franchises in Syria). That was also true for Chechnia, Croatia, Bosnia, and Kosovo.
This last point is so important that I will repeat it again: to the degree that there is an “Islamic threat” to the West, it is a “threat” fully and totally created and controlled by the leaders of the AngloZionist Empire. You want proof? There are many, but my favorite one is the passports which are found next to the smoldering ruins of the Twin Towers or the passport left in the car right before the Charlie Hebdo attack. How nice it is of the “Islamic terrorists” to make darn sure that they are quickly and “convincingly” identified! There is also the “minor” fact that all those “Islamic terrorists” apparently have ties with western security services (heck, some even traveled to Israel!). As for the lifestyle of these “Islamic terrorists”, in each case they are anything but Islamic (which the legacy Ziomedia and various Zionist “experts” always explain as part of a “deceptive tactic” not to be noticed in spite of the fact that every one of those so-called “Islamic terrorist” was, of course, not only “noticed” but even actively “developed” by western security services!).
The real nature of the threat faced by mankind is rather well illustrated by this image which I found somewhere on the Internet. Not convinced? Try this thought experiment. For a few minutes, simply assume that Wahhabism=Imperialism=Zionism and then see if the world we live in makes sense to you. Next, assume that Wahhabism is sui generis, that imperialism is something the pesky Russians are guilty of, and that Zionism is absolutely wonderful. Now see if the world we live in makes sense to you.
Unless you are severely challenged, the correct model is rather obvious, I think.
Of course, like all slogans or conceptual shortcuts, Wahhabism=Imperialism=Zionism grossly simplifies a much more complex reality and takes a few intellectual “shortcuts”. But at its core, it is a crude but fundamentally correct interpretation of the world we live in. The only thing I would add to that list would be an “=terrorism” at the end.
So what about Russia in all this?
Russia is self-evidently the only country on the planet which can turn all of the US into radioactive ashes in just a few hours. But there is much more to Putin’s Russia than just military power. For one thing, what Russia can do to the US, the US can do to Russia. So there is an ugly, but so far stable, balance of terror between the two countries. In economic terms, Russia’s economy (soon to be roughly about the size of Germany’s) is dwarfed by the vast Chinese economy and Russia is not, therefore, a credible economic competitor. Politically, things are a bit more complicated: Russia is popular with many nations worldwide, but a majority of governments will bow to the World Hegemon every time Uncle Shmuel slams his fist on the table, right? Well, not really. The case of the US aggression against Venezuela is compelling as the US failed to get any legitimate regional or global organizations to back the attempt at overthrowing the Venezuelan government. True, this is primarily due to the genuinely fantastic incompetence of the Neocons who in their crazed zeal found nobody better to pick than Elliott Abrams to lead the attack against Venezuela (does that stupid choice also remind you of the time when the Neocons suggested Henry Kissinger as the head of the 9/11 Commission? The Neocons really don’t realize how offensive and even ridiculous they appear in the eyes of the rest of mankind…). Still, it is rather clear that under the Presidency of Donald Trump the US influence and power in the world have declined truly dramatically – so much for making anything at all “great again”. Well, except Trump’s ego, of course, which was already huge even before the election). Now let’s add it all up.
In military terms, while Russia has a much superior conventional capability, in terms of nuclear forces the US and Russia keep each other in check by both having the capability of vaporizing the other side even after riding out a first strike (hence the redundancy of nuclear weapons systems). Here we have a draw.
In economic terms, the US economy dwarfs Russia’s. Advantage US.
In political terms, Trump ain’t too popular (or credible), but neither is Putin (although he, at least, is taken seriously). Another draw, but with another advantage for the US.
So what’s the big deal with Russia? Surely, nobody in the White House seriously believes that the Russians hacked the DNC, that they stole the elections, that they poisoned Skripal or that they plan to invade the Baltics and Poland. That kind of nonsense is just the vulgar “political prolefeed” for those who still pay attention to the legacy Ziomedia.
No, the real threat posed by Russia is a civilizational one.
Putin’s Russia as a civilizational threat
I need to clarify why I speak of “Putin’s Russia.” The reason for that choice of words is that modern Russia is not the Russia of the 1990s or even the Soviet Union. And neither is modern Russia the same Russia as before 1917. Next, I want to stress that Putin’s Russia is a project, a moving target, a partially realized potential – but not yet a stable, finished “product” (in the past I wrote about these issues, here, here and here). Still, we can see a number of very interesting phenomena taking place in Russia.
First, the overwhelming majority of the Russian people reject the Western-style “democracy” and its so-called “values.” After almost two decades of gross violation of every single norm, the West pretended for centuries to stand for the credibility and reputation of itself as a source of moral or political inspiration, and now it has become roadkill. Mind you – the Russians very much want real people power, real “democracy” if you will, just not of the western model. They want their own, uniquely Russian democracy.
Second, Russia is openly and systematically denouncing the absolute hypocrisy of the AngloZionist Empire. The historical speeches of Putin in Munich or at the UN come to mind.
Third, Russia is at least partially a Muslim country too! She does not have a Muslim majority, and Islamic customs and traditions are mostly kept only by a minority of Muslims (just like Christian traditions are held by a majority of nominally “Orthodox” Christians). The point here is this: for Russians, Muslims are not some type of “scary aliens” who will invade your village and destroy your way of life. Historically, Russia has had terrible relations (including 12 wars) with Turkey, and rather bumpy relations with other Muslim countries (I think of Iran here). But Russians have also lived in peace with their Muslim neighbors for centuries, and they are acutely aware of that. Which means that Russians have a much broader spectrum of experiences with Muslims and Islam, some good, some bad and some absolutely horrible. But what Russians know and which makes them so dramatically different from most people in the West is that peaceful cohabitation with traditional Islam is very much possible. It all depends on the specific type of Muslim you are dealing with.
Finally, while Christianity is still struggling in Russia, there is no doubt that most Russians prefer the traditional values found in Christianity to the kind of “everything goes” or, even more so, the “everything has its price” which forms the “spiritual” core of the West’s post-Christian materialistic society. This is why most Russians are clearly “gender-differentiated” – men look and act like men, women look and act like women, and the various LGBTTQQIAAP (add more letters if you are so inclined, that will be more “inclusive”) are told to hold their “pride parades” elsewhere.
These are some (there are many more!) reasons why Russia should not be considered part of Europe, at least not in a civilizational sense of the word. Of course, Russia is partially European geographically, and most Russians look “White” (albeit that whiteness hides a huge genetic diversity). Some particularly ignorant observers believe that Russia is European because Russia is Christian. This completely overlooks the “minor” detail that Latin (and later Reformed) Christianity had lost all connections with the rest of the Christian world during much of the Middle-Ages while the Christian Roman civilization continued to exist far away from barbaric Europe, first in Byzantium and later in Russia and other Orthodox countries.
Besides, the modern West is not Christian at all, not Latin and not Reformed, it is post-Christian and, I would argue, anti-Christian. Thus, even if Russia was a paragon of traditional, Patristic, Christianity – this would in no way affect the dynamics in the West, neither with the various Christian denominations (which, by Patristic standards cannot even be called “Christian” any more) nor with the overwhelming majority of atheist/agnostic materialists who have lost even a vague sense of right/wrong or even true/false.
There are, of course, millions of Russians who lost their original Russian cultural and spiritual roots. A person like that is called a “вырусь” (vy-rooss) in Russian. Thankfully, many (most?) of them have emigrated (to the West, of course) and they are therefore not very influential nowadays. But we often see their hostile comments under pro-Russian or pro-Putin articles. Many of these folks made good careers in the 1990s and are angry at Putin for terminating that bonanza. Others hate Putin because they were found useless and ditched as soon as the Eltsin gang lost power.
True, the Russian elites (as opposed to the common people) have been profoundly westernized for the last 300+ years. With Putin in power this has dramatically changed. There is still a powerful 5th column in Russia, but the keys to real power are held by Putin and his Eurasian Sovereignist supporters in the armed forces, the security services and, most importantly, in the general public. And so far, they are holding firm, and while there are regular ups and downs, all in all, Russia is doing amazingly well and is headed in the right direction. I would even argue that theirs is the only viable direction!
So why do the western elites hate (and fear) Russia so badly? Let’s look into what kind of values the West truly stands for today.
21st-century western values are not your grandfather values for sure!
Here we need to come back to 9/11 and the invasion of Europe by an immense flow of refugees. These are just two instances in which the people in the West felt directly attacked and whether 9/11 was a false flag or not, or whether the Empire triggered the refugee crisis by militarily attacking the Socialist People’s Libyan Arab Jamahiriya (that was the official name of Libya) is irrelevant.
What matters is that the people in the West felt attacked by a vicious and most dangerous enemy: Islam.
There were other, no less significant “attacks” on the very core of Western identity. For example, I don’t believe that the term “cultural Marxism” makes any sense at all, but it does describe a real phenomenon. Ditto for the profusion of pushy and even aggressive “minorities” of all kinds who demanded not only equal rights but even special privileges. In the legacy Ziomedia, we saw an apparently never-ending hunting season against Whites, against men, against heterosexuals, against Anglos, and against Christians. Needless to say, the attack on White Anglo-Saxon Christian heterosexual males was (and still is) relentless. A majority of people in the West were told that they are guilty of this or that historical injustice or crime, that their traditions and beliefs were evil and that they out to be ashamed of their identity on all levels. Of course, there have been many horrible and outright disgusting chapters in the history of the western civilization, but unless you believe in collective and/or inherited guilt, that hardly justifies the kind of hatred and contempt which the (pseudo-) “liberal” elites constantly express against anything traditional.
If the election of Trump was a huge slap in the face of the Neocons, the reaction of the Neocons to this event was a massive slap in the face of the American people. What began with Hillary’s “basket of deplorables” soon turned into a long list of ridiculous accusations (including, my personal favorites: Ron Paul is a “Putin’s best friend,” Rand Paul a “Russian stooge” and Tulsi Gabbard a “Putin puppet“).
Frankly, this kind of constant bashing of everything traditional is nothing else but a type of mental rape of the western cultural identity. A reaction to this kind of onslaught was inevitable. The only question was which form it would take.
Understanding National Zionism – a primer
It took the form of what the French philosopher Alain Soral called “National Zionism.” Here is how Soral explains this ideology:
There is a huge surge of what is called national-Zionism, that is, to bring nationalists to Zionism. For me, this is a fundamental contradiction in this amalgam of Muslims equal to Daesh, basically in France in Muslim equal to scum equal to Daesh equal to Palestinians and therefore the good Frenchman if he wants to get out of the shit in which these people have put him, must support Israel and not take offense and accept the disproportionate power that the Jewish community embodied by the CRIF has over France and that is the supreme scam. This is politically unacceptable, morally unacceptable, strategically stupid. This is what I call national-Zionism and this is the fundamental struggle today. We must refuse this scam, refuse the nationalism in Kippa. And that’s not for that, all of a sudden, we would become pro-Muslim to come back to your question.
We must treat the issue of the world seriously, that is to say that immigration is very, very problematic today and the Muslim issue is a follow-up to the immigration issue. (…) They do absolutely nothing against immigration. This is a certainty, so if we want to be against the Islamization of France, we must take the problem at the right end, that is, resolve the migration issue. To resolve the migration issue, we must regain political power over those who have the power and who have brought us to this point today and who have fought with all their strength, with all their strength, against our borders, against identity.
I would remind you that the last cover of Elisabeth Lévy’s magazine, Causeur, the title, is “anti-French ideology” which would also be favourable to Islam or Muslims. I would remind you that this is the opposite of the title of Bernard Henri Lévy’s book. So we have a Lévy that responds to a Lévy whose book was “The French ideology” which was at the time to say that French was intrinsically fascist and anti-Semitic.
So in 20 years, we have gone from the problem being Catholic French, French and today, no, finally the problem is Muslim immigrants. But those who declared war on the native French in the 70s and 80s are the same today who tell us, let us be friends to fire those who were put in your face and educated against you. Because that’s what national-Zionism is all about, making friends with the people who are the cause of all our problems and who for 2500 years have been systematic and fierce anti-nationalists except for their own nation called Israel. So that’s clear.
Another French author, Youssef Hindi, explained the role of the US in this new ideological paradigm:
We see the return of the idea of “nation.” The EU is in a state of crisis. A part of the American Establishment, particularly Donald Trump, is trying to implement the implosion of the European Union. We are witnessing a resurgence of nationalism: like in the US, Russia, GB and also in Italy. It is falling apart on all sides. Thus, the strategy is as follows: to always stay a step ahead, assert control over this new European patriotism and nationalism. Therefore, from the Right Jews elites’ perspective, it is absolutely essential to retain control over this European patriotism and nationalism by amalgamating it with the state of Israel.
I never believed that the leaders of the AngloZionist Empire were very intelligent, that is a Hollywood myth, but they indeed are clever, and when they realized that a nationalistic blowback was inevitable, they decided to simply take control of it. This is the brilliant simplicity of the logic of National Zionism. It goes something like this:
I, we, my family and my country are all under attack by rabid religious fanatics who will never cease until they kill all those who don’t agree with them and destroy our way of life. In this struggle for our very survival, we need to turn to those who fought that enemy for decades and who have developed the most sophisticated anti-terrorist methods and means: the Israelis. Furthermore, Israel is like a small island of European democracy in an ocean of violent and chaotic brutality. Heck, Israel is part of Europe, really, it even participates in the Eurovision! Unlike us, the Israelis are proud, and they don’t hesitate to defend their culture, religion, and values, why don’t we do the same? They even have the right to bear arms! Jews are White, like us, and we share a common Judeo-Christian heritage which places a duty upon us all to support Israel, especially against the Iranian Mollahs who have publicly sworn to kill all Jews and wipe Israel off the map. Last but not least, Islam is a threat to our civilization and Muslim immigrants must be either re-educated to fit into our society or sent back home. Those who disagree with any of the above are either anti-Semites, Putin agents, Holocaust deniers, conspiracy theorists, terrorist sympathizers or terrorists themselves.
Let’s take a few well-known US public figures associated with conservatism or the Alt-Right: Alex Jones, Paul James Watson, Jordan Peterson, Steve Bannon or even Donald Trump himself. Have you ever heard these “defenders” of western tradition or “Christian values” have anything critical to say about Israel, Israeli policies or Zionism? The exact same phenomenon can be observed in France where putatively “conservative,” and “patriotic” folks such as Eric Zemmour or Marine Le Pen are using the frustration of the French people with the regime in power to channel that frustration into a hatred of Islam and everything Muslim. These folks are also the promoters of what has become known as “Christian Zionism” which worships everything Jewish and/or Israeli and which believes that Christians and Jews have “almost” the same religion. Let’s take Steve Bannon as an example.
Here is an article entitled “Steve Bannon drafting curriculum for right-wing Catholic institute in Italy” which sure makes Bannon look like some kind of very conservative and traditionalist Christian. The same article also mentions Cardinal Raymond Burke, as “a leading Vatican conservative”. According to Cardinal Burke, this institute’s missions is “to promote a number of projects that should make a decisive contribution to the defense of what used to be called Christendom”. This “right-wing Catholic institute” is run by a Christian Zionist, Benjamin Harnwell who declared that the younger generation across the Western world was on a “long slide” into darkness. His Institute is working to resist by “trying to prop up one of the major pillars of Western civilization – what used to be called ‘Christendom’ – and that’s the recognition that man is made in the image and likeness of God.” So far, this also looks very nice. The problem is that Bannon, Burke, and Harnwell have all sold out to Israeli interests and the ideology which they are promoting is not traditional Christianity at all, but this nonsensical and amorphous idea of “Judeo-Christianity.” This is why the Latin website “Media Catholiques Infos” correctly concludes by saying “Such a high place of Christianity deserves better than to serve as a springboard for National Zionism under the guise of an “academy for the defense of the Judaeo-Christian West.”
The sad truth is that these pretend-traditionalists have all been co-opted by the Israel lobby and that they are being used to brainwash the folks in the West to see Islam as a foe when, in reality, the real foe of the West is Zionism as Zionism is the force which is responsible for both 9/11 and the massive flow of immigrants into Europe. As for the Papacy, it has been in bed with Talmudic and Kabbalistic rabbis for many centuries (just read Michael Hoffman’s superb book, the 700 pages long “The Occult Renaissance Church of Rome”) and not just since Vatican II (as some Latins naively believe!). It is therefore not surprising that Bannon says about “Catholic” universities that they are “the foundational institutions of the Judeo-Christian West.”
France does not have the equivalent of a Steve Bannon. But it does have a functional equivalent in the person of Renaud Camus whose very politically-correct biography you can read on Wikipedia. Even a cursory read-through that entry will immediately reveal the profoundly Zionist worldview of Camus which can be further established, if needed, by reading about Camus’ “Great Replacement” theory; you might also want to compare this to the “Eurabia” theory of the Israeli author Bat Ye’or (aka Gisele Littman).
All this paranoid and racist nonsense can be summed up in a short sentence: led by Zionists the White Christian West will rise again!
If it weren’t so ugly and tragic, it would actually be funny (especially to see the Latins and the Talmudists in bed with each other after centuries of mutual hatred). But in reality, there is nothing funny about the colonization of the western minds by the Zionist parasite. It might even end up with a nuclear war.
The US Alt-Right and the French National Front as the useful idiots of AIPAC and CRIF
I am personally convinced that the entire Alt-Right movement has been created by the US deep state and that it is still run by it. The purpose of the Alt-Right and the National Front is to offer a nationalistic and pseudo-Christian alternative to any kind of real traditionalism or any kind of real Christianity. On the rank and file level you will find a lot of anti-Israeli, anti-Zionist and even anti-Jewish sentiments amongst Alt-Righters and National Fronters, but on the leadership level, it is wall to wall Zionist. To get a feel for this Zionist (pseudo-)patriotism just take a look at these propaganda images:
By taking control of the key nationalist movements in the West the Zionists have given themselves a “dream opposition”: that is an opposition which they fully control; which they can poke a little from time to time when there is the need for some kind of anti-Semitic incident; but which they can also mobilize against anybody daring to oppose Israel or Zionism.
In this context Russia becomes the ultimate threat for very good reasons:
First, Russia is completely rejecting the unipolar world model and, together with China, Russia wants a multi-polar world in which relations between states are ruled by international law.
Second, Russia cannot be militarily threatened and neither can China, by the way. The RAND Corporation finally admitted that much.
Third, thanks to the various sanctions against Russia, Russia is gradually withdrawing from the AngloZionist controlled markets. You could say that the main effect of all the sanctions has been to make Russia stronger, more independent and closer to the goal of full sovereignty.
Fourth, Russia is not only openly rejecting the AngloZionist civilizational model, but she also denounces its absolute hypocrisy. In particular, the Russian people are rejecting the West’s materialism, in particular in its turbo-capitalist variant. While not officially endorsing socialism as such, Russia does declare herself a “social state.”
Fifth, Russia is taking the polar opposite approach to Islam, to what we see in the West. Unlike the Empire, Russia is serious about killing as many Takfiris as possible no matter where they are. But, unlike the Empire again, Russia sees traditional Islam as a vital ally against the Takfiri rot and Russians don’t think of Muslims as “aliens” at all.
Last but not least, Putin’s Russia has made patriotism (i.e., love for one’s country) a central element of the social and political culture while categorically rejecting any form of nationalism or, even more so, racism. “White Pride” is about as popular in Russia as “Gay Pride” would be.
You could say that the gradually emerging new Russian ideology is the polar opposite of National Zionism. No wonder the Neocons hate Russia so much!
Conclusion: National Zionism is a gigantic fraud
There is no other way of putting this: National Zionism is a gigantic fraud. It is also the rising political ideology of the West, and that presents a major risk for our entire planet. I often hear naive folks saying “what is your problem with Zionism?! all it wants is a safe homeland for Jews too! What is wrong with that?!“.
I addressed this issue in some detail here, so I will simply say here that Zionism, whether of the national or the anti-national type, separates mankind into two qualitatively different categories: Jews and non-Jews (ironically, it shares this fundamental belief with National-Socialism. It’s just that the hierarchical scale is reversed, that’s all). Next, it assumes that all non-Jews are at the very least potential “anti-Semites” and thus Jews need to do two things to remain safe. First, create a Jewish homeland and, second, secure enough Jewish power in literally all the countries on the planet to be ready should the goyim (literally “nations” but in the Talmudic context it carries exactly the same meaning as the German Untermensch: subhuman) come down with unpredictable (by definition) and unexplainable (by definition) cases of “anti-Semitism”. In contrast, Jewish lives and, especially, Jewish blood acquire a profound soteriological meaning: Jewish life is infinitely precious because 1) Jews will “repair” the world (tikkun olam) and 2) because the Moshiach will be born from a Jew and become a world leader accepted by all nations. A (somewhat secularized) variation of this philosophy is that all Jews form a “collective Moshiach” and that all the “nations” will accept their power and rule with gratitude as this will usher the final and everlasting era of milk and honey. Finally, Talmudic/Pharisaic “Judaism” teaches that Jews “represent” mankind before God and God before mankind (yeah, modesty if not their forte). Next time you hear some Israeli politician going bonkers about spilled “Jewish blood” just remember this info, and it will all make sense. Ditto for when some other (or even the same) Israeli politician demands some gruesome revenge, terrible retribution or promises to kill some huge number of enemies. This kind of “Purim talk” only makes sense once you realize how deep and fundamental Talmudic/Zionist racism really is.
So what constitutes “enough power”? Simple: once the people of a country lose control of their government and the sovereignty of their country is gone, then the Zionists will feel they are safe. This theory is 1) racist 2) paranoid 3) sociopathic and, frankly, just plain silly. But this is what the Talmudic worldview produces in a secularized society. A critical assumption of this worldview is that any form of nationalism or even patriotism is dangerous (by definition) unless it is Jewish or Israeli, at which point it is laudable and benevolent (again, by definition). Thus, besides being many other things, Zionism is also a theory of power based on a zero-sum game. Of course “zero-sum” might sound benign until you remember that it implies a total struggle to the end, a total, absolute defeat of the other, a destruction of all your enemies. Not something helpful in a multi-polar world with lots of nuclear weapons.
National Zionism is a fraud and an extremely toxic and dangerous one. Any supposed patriot or nationalist who fails to recognize that, is at best poorly informed and, at worst, a useful idiot for the leaders of the AngloZionist Empire.
The Yellow Vests in France got it. Occupy Wall Street, or the Tea Party did not. I suspect that many Trump voters also got it, but they were betrayed by Mr. MAGA. Will Rand and/or Ron Paul recognize this danger? What about Tulsi Gabbard? Frankly, I don’t know. But if they don’t, other Americans eventually and inevitably will.
We might even see a US version of Yellow Vests one day, who knows?
PS: for the latest National-Zionist induced stupidity, see here: https://www.rt.com/news/454428-us-israel-golan-recognize/
THE GREAT FRAUD OF CHRISTIAN ZIONISM.
You make some good points, and I agree with many points, but to say that everybody in the alt-right movement is a Zionist is not true.
Yes, the Zionists have infilitrated (and are going to) infiltrate the alt-right, like they do whenever any movement that threatens them gains power.
And yes, some on the Alt-right are afraid of speaking up against the Judaists. Eg. Rush Limbaugh, Jared Taylor, are afraid of talking about the Jewish problem.
Yes, Christian Zionism is a problem. But Christianity was invented to control the real Jews, who subverted it to control the goyim instead! See:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/693817/Jesus-Christ-HOAX-Biblical-christianity-roman-empire
I have recently written a bit about why cultural Marxism is a misleading label and how the west has deviated from Christianity : WhattheRussia.WordPress.com
The alt-right Zionist? Saker lives in his own imaginary universe.
Europe had already suffered many negative consequences from previous waves of emigres
Oddly enough, your list omits the group which is responsible for more negative consequences than all the others put together.
to the degree that there is an “Islamic threat” to the West, it is a “threat” fully and totally created and controlled by the leaders of the AngloZionist Empire
The West could survive Muslim terrorism but it will not survive Muslim immigration, which, along with Third World immigration in general, is another of those pesky negative consequences.
Have you ever heard these “defenders” of western tradition or “Christian values” have anything critical to say about Israel, Israeli policies or Zionism?
Peterson and Bannon are worth no one’s time. Trump came close at West Palm Beach: ‘Their financial resources are virtually unlimited, their political resources are unlimited, their media resources are unmatched, and most importantly, the depths of their immorality is absolutely unlimited.’
Paul Joseph Watson can toady to Jewry like a good little shabbos goy—‘People who are obsessed with Jews controlling the world never seem to present any evidence. I mean, I read the news every day, I track narratives that the mainstream media come out with, I don’t see a big Jewish influence. I mean, Jewish people aren’t really that present, you don’t really notice them anywhere’—but he has titled a more recent video, (((CENSORED))).
Watson is English, by the way.
As Codreanu observed, the Jews thrive in the swamp of Christians’ sins, which they encourage, magnify and profit from.
While there certainly can be amicability and sympathy between Christians and individuals of mere Jewish descent, there can be no fellowship, no truce, and no peace between Christianity and Jewry, any more than there can be between Christ and Antichrist. The Christian holds Christ as the universal ideal and supreme Logos. As is pointed out above, Jewry attempts, as a collective, to replace Christ with its censorious, litigious and corrupting herd:
Jewry lacks all introspection, and refuses to understand that its war against nature and Truth Himself fosters a sense of repugnance in the rest of sane humanity, which is nothing more than a healthy immunological response.
This is why Jewry needs the dispossessed, mentally infirm infotainment consumers of the US and Europe- Le American Bears and the Euro cuckoisie- to serve as its Golem Army.
serve as its Golem Army.
Degenerate Post-Christian Westerners in alliance with degenerate Jews. Whats wrong with this?
No matter how hard Saker tries, it is impossible to convince a liberal Westerner who has accepted decadent Greco-Roman pagan philosophy rather than strict Christian/Islamic Monotheism- to see Muslims as his “ally”.
His only options are the the usurious, genocidal, pornography-loving Zionists. (Read the Talmud if you doubt this)
Sorry.
Yep. He also seems to believe that the Muslim invasion was only created to make the vibrants look bad. The guy is completely unaware that the White Genocide project started many, many decades ago.
what took the Saker 20,000 words to say, Haxo can say in 20:
organized Jewry uses the White nations
to keep Israhell on the map,
while taking the White nations
off the map.
there’s a few around, VoxDay for instance:
he’s Jew-wise to the nth degree, but still believes that Israel will be the ultimate solution to the diaspora Jew Problem.
when Haxo points out the obvious, that the diaspora Jews intend to liquidate the Whites and their civilization or die trying, and
that Israel is a gross parasite that requires in the meantime a diaspora to keep the White nations in the can for Israel,
VD wields the blue pencil.
You have a certain ossified mindset, Saker. You don’t want to know that there is no such thing as Patristic Christianity.
And your “traditional” relates to a later tradition, not going back to the New Testament era. The scribes and the Pharisees denounced Jesus and his disciples for not obediently complying with their legalistic “traditions”. The hierarchic “traditional” is just the same in effect, but later.
Read the words of Jesus at Matthew 23:5 and the following verses where he mocks the elaborate robes of those who demand to be called by men, “Rabbi, Rabbi”. Ask yourself who today wear elaborate robes.
Here is, in an early but quite literal English translation, Matt. 23:9-11:
The Reformed have ordained ministers. You may know that “minister” means “servant”. No Father, not Patristic, because it’s Christianity.
Indeed, they have no legitimate reason, but nonetheless they implicitly threaten to do so anyway – and that’s an ongoing problem. The Zapad military exercise «Запад-2017» in Belarus and Kaliningrad Oblast during September 2017 was an egregious example, with an estimated 100000 participants, the largest in decades. There is no reasonable way to characterize such an extravagant posture as defensive.
They would likely leave most of Poland alone, yet the purpose of the aforementioned exercise was to simulate maneuvers in accordance with plans to cut off the short border between Lithuania and Poland, along the so-called Suwałki Gap, which is highly vulnerable. Russia could thereby cut off all three Baltic republics from the rest of the European Union in just a few hours.
Though these three countries (each of which is larger than such countries as Denmark, the Netherland, Switzerland, and a bunch of even smaller ones) gained their independence from the USSR nearly thirty years ago, many Russians continue to feel that these republics should be Russian. This attitude was highlighted early last year, when Putin appeared at a televised Q&A session in Kaliningrad and received enthusiastic applause from the audience upon having said, in response to a question from the television hostess, that one of his biggest regrets was the breakup of the USSR. (This was even covered by Sputnik and was available to see on YouTube.) Since the illegally occupied enclave of Kaliningrad is essentially a huge military base with its extended support structure, including navy port, also featuring missiles aimed at Europe, many viewers in that audience would likely participate in a putative operation to “take back” these republics in the future. An easy pretext for an invasion could be to assist the Russian minority living in these countries, for instance after some kind of fabricated false flag incident that provoked public outrage.
This is not entirely true, as evidenced by the continued occupation of the Kaliningrad Oblast, named after a subservient member of Stalin’s inner circle, Mikhail Ivanovich Kalinin, who was Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union between 1938 and 1946. In prior remarks on this website last year I explained why the occupation of this non-Russian territory, formerly named Königsberg, is just as illegal as the occupation of, say, Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza, and the Golan Heights. I also provided a link to the Kremlin, which featured the transcript of an interview Putin gave to a Bloomberg reporter, in which he acknowledged the status of that occupation and expressed a willingness to negotiate.
Clearly, the old Stalinist Russia continues to exist, not just in the nostalgic minds of many in the population, but also on the ground. A visual display of this anachronistic sentiment is the annual May 9th military parade in Moscow, featuring goose-stepping soldiers wearing outrageously oversized hats big enough to contain a frozen pizza and an old commander, adorned with medals on his chest, standing up in a slow moving black cabriolet that looks like it was cobbled together by hand from parts collected at a Beverly Hills auto junkyard (Mercedes rear lights, Rolls Royce headlights, Lincoln Continental grill, or something like that), subtly shaking over the uneven cobblestones with its crude suspension, evident from the high-zoom camera lens focusing toward the front of the vehicle from afar. And guess who was the lucky guest of honor at last year’s event that celebrated German defeat more than seven decades ago – Binyamin Netanyahu.
The interesting thing is – and this eventually ties in nicely with the overall theme of the essay – that since NATO officially exists to counteract possible Russian military ambitions, it continues to have legitimacy so long as Russia’s Baltic occupation between Lithuania and Poland exists, and this is where the NATO ground troops with tanks have their strongest presence. Just as the Korean War is not technically over, so the Cold War, though confined, has not yet been concluded. Russia has left a terrible legacy in central and European countries from their long and unwelcome occupation, so by extension Russians are not so well liked either. Just ask somebody from Poland, if she had to choose between the two, would she prefer living in Germany or Russia. Or guess what patrons at exclusive Mediterranean beach resorts or Alpine ski villages think of the often excessive drunken behavior of elitist Russian groups showing off their money. So really, Europeans would surely like to see Russians to finally leave their Stalinist European enclave in an orderly way, instead of by force, and withdraw all their military hardware, especially the threatening missiles.
Only a few years after a complete Russian withdrawal from their occupied Baltic position, which would entail friendly neighborly relations, and improved mutual commerce, there will be no legitimate reason for the continuation of NATO in Europe, so that public pressure for the disbanding of the organization will become evident. Putin can then call out NATO’s bluff, which would be a positive thing. The US would likely want to continue its military air bases in Europe not because of Russia, but to protect the airspace between all points in the continental US and Israel. That appears to be the primary reason for their presence. (See my post from a few weeks ago linking to images showing the surface envelope on a globe, spanned by the great circle lines from Tel Aviv to Seattle and Miami, northern and southern perimeters.)
Since a European population would surely respond quite differently to a foreign military presence under such premises, which would not in any way be associated with their own defense, but essentially only to serve Israel, maintaining and prolonging NATO’s legitimate rationale for its bases due to Russia’s continued presence, serves as a useful distraction from the Zionist perspective. Israel’s military adventurism would more easily be curtailed as soon as it could no longer rely on a convenient air bridge over sovereign European territory. This is why the Kaliningrad occupation is hardly ever mentioned in public – it remains a taboo that no politician or journalist dare bring up, which is why the Bloomberg reporter, mentioned above, who interviewed Putin in September 2016, apologized that he was only joking as Putin actually proceeded to address his subsidiary question.
In light of Putin’s failure to unilaterally vacate the occupied Königsberg region there are basically two possibilities: Either his not so modern Russia continues to harbor opportunistic ambitions to reclaim (invade) the territory of the Baltic states, as was demonstrated by the 2017 Zapad exercise and public rhetoric – and in contradiction to Saker’s claim – or at least he is then colluding with the Zionists to allow a continued military air supply line from America to Israel over European territory – which would also be in contradiction to the claims he made in the essay. There is no other credible explanation because leaders of NATO countries have never expressed any ambition to ever occupy Russian territory. For Europeans, the era of Napoleon and Hitler have passed long ago.
If the Saker truly believes that Russia does not and should not invade the independent and sovereign Baltic countries located between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, and is keen to combat the Anglo-Zionist hegemony, he ought to strongly endorse Russia’s full withdrawal from Kaliningrad because that would be the necessary step for Putin to take to change the political dynamics. Imagine, finally ending the Cold War – what a brilliant move! As a bonus, Russians would eventually be regarded more favorably by Europeans, especially if they can travel to St. Petersburg visa-free by air, while Zionist ambitions would become more blatantly exposed and more easily opposed.
The Almighty One has this to say;
There are no “evils” in the only religion approved by the Almighty One, for all mankind. Whatever you perceive as “evils” are the doings of degenerates, as they transgress the limits set by the Almighty One.
The real unforgivable evil is taking mangods, animals, and idols for worship. It is this evil which will lead mankind to an eternity in Hell.
Chew on that, pagans.
Of course, quoting from a Book which almost nobody here believes to be the word of the Almighty One, is not very convincing, is it?
Except, remember that it is the only Book which clearly elucidates the Oneness of God, in the purest sense, without a whole lot of deceitful metaphors.
So, you need to ask yourself, does the following verse sound authentic to you?
Can anybody dispute that Islam is the purest definition of Monotheism known to mankind?
Hey, completely OT, but have you seen this video of a test crash in the Sonoran desert:
I guess the WTC engineers should have built those towers with some Mexican sand?
Yes indeed, let’s have a look at the sort of cultists produced by Zionist Jew supremacy.
Genocidal fanatics. Sadistic animals. Criminals. Enemies of all humankind in law.
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/HRBodies/HRC/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?NewsID=24348&LangID=E
Mutilating helpless people assembling for redress is a sport for these psychotics:
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/HRBodies/HRC/RegularSessions/Session40/Documents/A_HRC_40_74_CRP2.18March.pdf
The transnational Zionist command structure is more than a fraud, it’s a festering necrotic sore and a worsening threat to peace worldwide. It must be purged from all the UN member nations.
organized Jewry uses the White nations
to keep Israhell on the map,
while taking the White nations
off the map.
That’s good. And on that basis, maybe European Rightists can make the same demand. Instead of just saying “We support Israel”, they should say, “We want for our nations what is good for Israel.”
If I understand correctly, Italians, Spaniards, Portuguese, Albanians, and Romanians were “invading” Europe. What continent were they coming from? Which part of freedom of movement within EU is beyond your understanding? Are you one of those uneducated morons who can’t point the richest countries in the world on a map? (FYI, life expectancy and happiness have always been better in Italy and Spain than in your shithole.)
Also, Russian occupation has turned Romania into one of those few countries where most of the border guards hold their weapons backwards, against their country, to prevent their own citizens from leaving. From this POV, I much prefer the American occupation.
You have your freedom of movement – you can always move to beautiful Kazakhstan.
I do like Saker’s articles and writing for the most part, but I also think he’s wrong on this one. I really wonder if he reads the regular writers of the Alt Right? As a movement, the Alt Right is quite diverse, if you permit me to use that term, although there are basic principles that are commonly held. The Alt Right is small (but growing) and considered rather fringy by most Americans. Now would desire to/does Israel or Zionists in general control the Alt Right ? I would say no, not at this point. Israel/Zionist are primarily concerned about how they (and Jews in general) are perceived by the non-Jewish public at large (in the West). They are not concerned what a small group of folks think of blacks, Muslims, multi-culturalism, economics or the Fed. Only if there is criticism of the Jewish State, Jews, or Jewish power and influence do their ears go up. It doesn’t matter where that criticism comes from: Ann Coulter, Ilhan Omar or David Duke. To them it’s all one and the same. Now, there has been lots of talk about Alex Jones being Mossad controlled. Maybe – maybe not. Jones is not representative of the Alt Right per se (more part of the Alt Light). But he is not MSM and does reach a lot of people. Perhaps Zionists/Israel have pressured him to not cast a light on the wrongdoings of the Jewish State etc. I can understand why they would be interested in keeping a tornado of a man like Alex Jones down on the farm. I would go as far to say that there may be some reluctant admiration of Israel among the totalitarian minority that exists in Alt Right circles on how it handles it Palestinian population. No, the Jews do not control the Alt Right.
Counter-Narrative
https://www.foreignpolicyjournal.com/2017/06/05/who-started-the-six-day-war-of-june-1967/
I didn’t even read further than that. Who gave you this retarded script? It’s just dumb and not even funny-dumb.
There is mate, there is.
The Great Game, The Grand Chessboard; PNAC, “Full Spectrum Dominance” etc.
Some of us get that Russkies are what they are and not what Saker types try to sell us here.
At the same time, we also do know how full of shit our own side is. Kettle/pot.
As I’ve said before, pissing off plenty of characters around:
GOTR analogy. My side are Lannisters and of the worst kind. “Russkies” are Rose Bolton.
Great choice.
New World Order takes shape in Antichrist,
Ripe Demonseed with us as incubus.
Russia is the last and saving oblast,
Christ and Church in her soul to redeem us.
It was well understood what a powerfully destructive weapon runaway migration could be. This happened in the summer of 1980 when Castro opened the jails in Cuba and sent the inmates to Florida by boat.
Gadaffi wasn’t the only one who threatened Europe. In May 2015 the Greek government played this card during the “Troika” negotiations.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/islamic-state/11459675/Greeces-defence-minister-threatens-to-send-migrants-including-jihadists-to-Western-Europe.html
We all learned how that turned out. Greece made good on their threat in collusion with other interested actors.
The concept of flooding Europe with Africans to engage in race-mixing and have the population ruled by Jewish elites (nobility) has been around for a long time. Richard Nikolaus Coudenhove-Kalergi, born 1894 in Tokyo (Japanese mother, European father) studied in Vienna, married a Jewess there in 1915, is considered to be the visionary of the process that is now occurring.
He was the first person to receive the Charlemagne Prize in Aachen. Take a look at some of the recent winners to see who else has been on board with this ideological program:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlemagne_Prize
From Wikipedia:
A year before that he received financing from Max Warburg.
One of the top non-fiction bestseller books in Germany last year was a book by Thilo Sarrazin with the Title: Hostile Takeover: How Islam Impedes Progress and Threatens Society However, the author avoided mentioning the source of this contemporary problem in Europe.
Yesterday the scholarly Occidental Observer, whose articles occasionally also appear at Unz Review, came out with an article that enumerated the benefits of “cultural enrichment” by Muslims.
Maybe you didn’t read carefully. My reference to “There is no other credible explanation” referred explicitly to Putin’s so-called (by Saker) “modern Russia” – purportedly professing to abide by international law – with regard to its illegal occupation of its militarized Stalinist enclave, not policymakers inside the Washington DC Beltway.
Hehe….
International …what…?! Hahah……oh my.Hahahahahaha……
Sorry. Back to the topic.
The enclave is there to help protect Russia from NATO. A small part of the overall DEFENSE line again…ahm…. Western (or, better, “globalists”) armed push.
Listen, I am not the guy who likes to defend the regime in Moscow, but, we have to exercise some common sense here.
Only an IDIOT would trust TPTBs in the West. Russkies can be a lot, but I really doubt they are that STUPID, again. Granted, they were during the reign of that drunkard but it looks like they learned their lessons in that regard.
Simple regard: you…do….not….trust….TPTBs… in…. the West. You….do…not…believe…one…word….they…are…saying.
And, on the practical level: the…only…thing…TPTBs in the West….understand…and…respect…is ..FORCE.
That base of yours is simply an implementation of the truths above.
This is just a standard cliché. You ought to explain your response more precisely in light of the following points:
• The military region is hundreds of miles / kilometers west of Russia.
• NATO has not threatened – nor has an interest– to occupy land in Belarus or Russia.
• There had been prior attempt to “sell” the territory to Germany, so it s expendable.
• Russian forces there are less protected there, in an exposed position, than inside Russia.
• Maintaining a military presence there doesn’t foster good neighborly relations.
The conclusion is that the occupation “protects” an aggressive posture toward its neighbors.
As long as Russia remains in that enclave there will be continued support in Europe for NATO, especially in Poland and Lithuania. Staying there is expensive for Russia and counterproductive.
But then, what do you expect from somebody who was intertwined with the East German Stasi until their system collapsed? (See image below.)
That’s a silly comment by someone who doesn’t even know what Patristic means. Go away, Miggle, you idiot.
Thanks for the link, Beefcake. It is obvious that sand is much, much harder and sturdy than structural steel and concrete!
Of course it’s defensive. Are you really unaware that the Kaliningrad Exclave is surrounded by NATO on all sides?
Actually, if ruining The Empire’s image is the best we can get out of Trump, I’ll still take it.
BTW, does anyone else here see an inconsistency in the following two statements:
So when exactly did the “Latins” first hop in bed with the Talmudists? Many centuries ago? Or a few years back, when Steve Bannon first hit the scene?
Apart from a few minor quibbles though, this is a good essay overall. Saker has an important point to make: now that nationalists are making a comeback in the West, it’s totally predictable that the zionists will try to infiltrate and steer their movements for the benefit of Israel. If they succeed, there’s no way this can end well. If you don’t believe me, take a look at what happened to all those zio-rapture-Xtian idiots. What did they ever get out of that relationship? Zilch.
Don’t let this happen to you, alt-right. Don’t get used by the Zionists. They will never repay you for your services, no matter what they promise.
Gladly.
You …..do….not….trust….TPTBs… in…. the West.
You….do…not…believe…one…word….they…are…saying.
And, the most important:
The…only…thing…TPTBs in the West….understand…and…respect…is ..FORCE.
And that applies both externally and internally.
That’s for up to the pic.
As for that “pic” I see you are a man on the mission here.
I am sure some from the “Team Kremlin” will jump in now. I’ll excuse myself.
You guys have fun.
Why do those purporting to believe that Nine Eleven was an Israeli plot never make even a minor effort to explain in practical terms how it could have been done? Unsupported assertion grows no more convincing with repetition. It is like Muslims insisting that Allah is the one true god.
I should presume you’re just being cynical because we know that military exercises like that are always claimed to be “defensive” in nature, regardless what the actual facts are. The word “defense” has come to be used as a euphemism nowadays, like the US Department of Defense, which appears to be incapable of actually defending the US border with Mexico.
Essentially, there are just three “sides”; the ocean, controlled by the Russian navy; the border with Poland; and the border with Lithuania, so your assertion is not even true. The NATO posture is legitimate, whereas Russian troops in Belarus, a country which is not being threatened, is odd and suspicious, unless their mission is to invade Lithuania and Poland at the corridor in order to separate the three Baltic countries from the EU.
Whereas Crimea was legitimately reunified with Russia, five years ago, the Kaliningrad Oblast is completely superficial, a Stalinist construct on land that was historically never part of Russia, and which Soviet troops were obliged to leave in 1945. After the Russian military will have left, public support for NATO will soon dwindle. It’s that simple.
After you shat the cognitive bed in your recent article, why would anyone bother?
Ask Revusky. You’ll bond like brothers.
Do you get paid to be stupid, or are you doing it out of the goodness of your heart?
Thoughtful article but I have a minor beef with terms such as ‘Anglo-Zionist’. About 7.5 % of Americans are descended from Anglo Saxons. Don’t know the fraction that consider themselves Zionists but it has to be a small minority. 1.7% are Jews and I would guess the majority are not Zionists. This ‘Anglo-Zionist’ cabal is way outnumbered by German Americans, Italian Americans, Irish Americans, Latino and African Americans.
Russians have some traces of Mongol and Turkic genes but naming Russians as ‘Mongol-Turks’ is absurd and a poor descriptive term like ‘Anglo-Zionists’.
‘North Americans’ is a better one.
Yeah, like such horrible events don’t happen amongst a thousand other non-Muslim pagan godless societies around the world, every single day. The Saker sounds as if he has discovered the defining evidence of “horrible things” in the Muslim world.
As for the example given, even though I certainly do not condone the killing, the “professor” was indeed a degenerate, who advocated promiscuity. He should have been fired from his job, that is all.
If the scum who killed this degenerate has reached adulthood and proven to be of sound mind… to the gallows with him.
CHRISTIAN NEWS SERVICE REVEALS ISRAEL’S GOLAN HEIGHTS SCAM
Plain talk from some really woke Christians.
Who are the Major Members of Genie Energy?
Explosives were planted in the three buildings weeks before 9/11. On that date the explosives were detonated and the buildings were destroyed. That’s how it was done.
‘ It is like Muslims insisting that Allah is the one true god.’
‘Allah’ is merely the Arabic word for ‘God.’ For example, the people of Malta are Christian but speak an Arabic language. They call God ‘Allah.’
So yeah; Allah is the one true God. God is God. It’s not a particularly controversial idea.
Enjoyed this greatly. Thank you.
Solidarity yields strength. It is the Zionist application of this knowledge that has resulted in their power. Yes, they strive to prevent the goyim from applying the same.
Both Islam and Christianity inculcate this knowledge in their adherents, and as such, these religions constitute an inherent threat to Zionists. The National Zionism of which you speak aims to perpetuate conflict between these, the two largest faith communities on earth, lest they form a coalition and sound the death-knell of Zionism itself.
Most of the so-called “nationalists” here who focus inordinately upon the “evil of Islam” are, in fact, Zionists themselves.
Either that, or they’re just plain clueless.
“Saker” Does Not Too Bad Job, Coming Close To Getting It Right
The “saker” is sure right about one thing: there’s great FRAUD, without any doubt. And why wouldn’t this fraud be the very problem, given the Jews–not just “Zionists”–who are the great liars (see Gosp. JOHN 8:44), esp. given their Talmudic war plan/strategy, “by way of deception shalt thou do war.” But what exactly does this great fraud-complex entail?
And the “saker” has excellent pt. regarding the “national Zionist” gambit they’re playing, but it seems to me the great (false) dichotomy being offered is (a) leftist, atheist globalists, as of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and “tri-laterals,” on the one hand, vs. (b) the pretend “rightist” Zionist, Israel-first crowd, including Trump and the Judeo-Christian (JC–see Whtt.org and TruthTellers.org for expo) heretics who pretend Christianity is mere variant of Judaism, that Christ is/was “Jew,” etc.
Of course, the real conflict is TRUTH (= Christ, Gosp. JOHN 14:6) vs. lies and Satanism (extreme subjectivism, holding reality is product of mind/consciousness, making subject to be God the creator–Satanism, by definition).
Thus the two, opposing cultural/political poles, are composed of small minorities: (a) the real anti-semites, the real Christians vs. (b) the Satanists/subjectivists, led by Jews, the rest of the over-populated goons, suckers, weaklings, and inferiors in the middle, presently sooooo bewildered, dazzled, confused, distracted, and diverted, esp. by the false dichotomy presented by the pretended “good-cop” Jews on the phony “right” (“national Zionists,” by “the saker”), vs. the “bad-cops,” leftist Jews, Judeo-Bolsheviks, atheists.
So the “saker” isn’t all wrong, by any means; he just fails for fullest analysis, for the real Christianity upholds OBJECTIVE reality, foundation of any meaningful TRUTH (= Christ) vs. Satanism (extreme subjectivism), which Satanism is essence (“midrash” and “Oral Law Tradition”) of Judaism/Talmudism–see Talmudical.BlogSpot.com, RevisionistReview.BlogSpot.com, and Come-and-hear.com for best expo.
Muzzies are essentially irrelevant, featuring strict command/obedience ethic to an otherwise irrational “Allah” principle, real Christians, on other hand, following most rational ethic, following naturally fm Christian rationalist philosophy, featuring the objective (Aristotelian) reality. Q.E.D.
The journalist “Saker”whose reference and evidence is a hyperlink back to his OWN opinion piece on his website.
Further, any reporting that starts with: A New Jersey housewife saw…. No vetting required there!
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. None is proffered.
Saddam’s Iraq was stridently secular, and posed no immediate danger to Israel. Saddam kept his boot on the Shia neck. This pleased Israel. Same with Afghanistan. To frame Iran as the perpetrators of 9/11- that would have some traction. But was not the case.
To be sure- real Moussad agents would never be seen, caught or interviewed. They are deadly ghosts.
He gets paid. You and I, however, are wasting time gratis.
Whose the dummy?
This just in:
1]Nationalism is a scam.
2] Zionism is a scam.
3]Islam is a scam.
4]Christianity is a scam.
5]All governments, regardless of supposed ideology, are scams:
“Because they are all ultimately funded via both direct and indirect theft [taxes], and counterfeiting [central bank monopolies], all governments are essentially, at their very cores, 100% corrupt criminal scams which cannot be “reformed”,”improved”, nor “limited” in scope, simply because of their innate criminal nature.” onebornfree
So no matter how you blend/mix/enforce them all [via the government scam], all that you can possibly end up with is a gigantic, murderous scam that benefits the few at the expense of the many.
Regards, onebornfree
“…So no matter how you blend/mix/enforce them all [via the government scam], all that you can possibly end up with is a gigantic, murderous scam that benefits the few at the expense of the many.”
Correction. What I meant to say was : So no matter how you blend/mix/enforce 1,2,3 or 4 [via the government scam], all that you can possibly end up with is a gigantic, murderous scam that benefits the few at the expense of the many.
Regards, onebornfree
There is a simple solution to the NATO problem.
Russia returnes Koenigsberg ( Kalingrad ) to Germany its rightfull historic owner and the USA removes its troops from European soil.
Then Russia and Europe can finaly come together….a perfect marrige!
No longer a need for Russia to alline itself with China…..not a good marrige.
That way we would have 3 power blocks instead of 2….much much better,a more ballanced organic state.
1: Eurasia….
2: Angloamerica….
3: Sineoasia………..or whatever we end up calling them.
North Americans include Mexicans and Canadians , yankees do not include confederates and western , maybe just ” Gringos ” ?
I presume you mean Ignore all of the evidence and format the circumstances into bits of mother Hubbard’s wisdom, and twist and crank the wisdom-bits into “practical terms”? I think it necessary for you to tell us (define in no uncertain terms what you mean by “practical terms”). Until now, I was unaware that fake news is one of many methods used to repress evidence. Apparently evidence is shred into practical terms and packed into fake news and fake histories?
What could be more pragmatic then that the evidence does not support the official story.. in fact it supports the beginning of an outcome which is still worsening: homeland security, spying on everyone, government in secret, selected removable of websites that prevent facts that contract official lies, a privately owned public media, a court system that operates in secret.. three and four letter agencies that amount to nothing, but corrupt bastards, and federalism enforced by an army instead of integrated, negotiated compliance..wars that have no meaning but to loot the invaded nation, regime changes in foreign lands that benefit absolutely no governed American, missing trillions in government contract areas, and on and on.. if you do a look back to 9/11 your see in practical terms the outcome of 9/11.. so now we look at
who benefits from such draconian uncalled for and unjustified set of outcomes. and the only suspects the evidence suggest thus far seem to be bankers and the corporations in several nations. Virtually cleared by the evidence are Iraq, Russia, China, Iran, Georgia, Ukraine, Cuba, Libya, Santa Claus, Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Africa, Syria, or Venezuela Now it could be someone else..maybe some guy on the moon but no evidence has surfaced yet to add any one else to possible suspect list. One point, there are many corporations that should be on the possible suspect list, people tend to name countries instead of corporations by name..
and to answer how it could have been done in practical terms three things come to mind.
1. if the airplanes were autopilot driven decoy drones <=explains how
fake pilots got past the security gates (no pilots, no gate security)
and how the planes did maneuvers in excessive G-forces and survived
2. if the planes that hit the buildings were mere decoy's time to hide demolition;
professor Jones, a physicist " the best job of building demolition he had seen (sulfur cutter tools &
explosives were used). even explains how the building that contained all of the records that would
explain missing trillions (a building not even hit by a plane, was still taken down as well).
3. if the private media, military and government officials were complicit …
The following link is fairly detailed and cites numerous sources. A good primer, all in all: https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it
You write too much yankee .
Russia is Europe , you yankees are not europeans , get your otanic occupation troops out of Europe . You have severe identity problems , you are weird , you don`t even know who you are , just mercenaries of eternal wars at the service of dark forces .
We europeans , western europeans , do NOT want US military bases in european land , yankee go home . WWII ended in 1945 . We are nor affraid of russians , but we are more and more affraid of oportunistic crazy yankee warmongers , always at war , the yankee chutzpah is infinite .
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6843469/Five-British-Special-Forces-troops-wounded-Yemen-advising-Saudi-Arabia-campaign.html
Quite right. Israel and Jewishness is a whole field of complication in itself. There are not just Zionists among them. There is nothing fictional about the Muslim push though and NZ is the same game plan as ever for the doubleheaded enemy – Them, using Islam for its own ends for now.
I very much doubt that; they will never feel safe because they obviously believe that the goyim are as obsessed, contemptuous, and hateful toward them, as they are toward the goyim. (And there is some truth to that since their behavior, which is often atrocious, cannot fail to induce such sentiments.)
Furthermore the great goal is not so much security as freedom for them to satisfy their various infantile lusts and fantasies, and once they subdue the goyim, they’ll assuredly turn on one another. Count on it.
Didn’t read the whole thing, but from what I gathered, it’s crystal clear that we’re dealing with utter crackpots. So crazy that even a dumb goy such as myself can see it.
But Saker doesn’t get it either, and yet he dares to talk about “Cognitive Dissonance”. This entire article explains how Hitler was right, but Saker cannot acknowledge that the reason Europe is in such a mess today is because stupid Russians fought and died for lying communist Jews from 1917-90. This did not do it for “Russia”.
Apparently the trauma of the crimes perpetrated against Russia and Russians by international Jewry was so severe that Russia is still suffering from a kind of Stockholm Syndrome today. Poland is in precisely the same boat. Neither country can truly name the jew, Saker either.
In 1990, when the truth about Katyn Forest came out, every lie the jews had been telling for centuries should have been exposed. But Jewish Power was too great, as it is now.
Now that we know the extent that Russians and Poles lied to cover up Katyn, now that the truth about the unnecessary genocide of Germans at Dresden in 1945 when the war was already won is no longer hidden, we can use this knowledge as a light to shine on other war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by jews.
Holocaust? Jews need to prove that they didn’t have their Russian or Polish slaves murder the 6 million. The Reinhardt camps were transit camps from where the jews were sent into the USSR, where they were likely gassed and murdered by other jews in order to pin on the Germans, just as with Katyn. If jews want to insist that 6 million died, then they need to produce the bodies in order to prove that jews didn’t force Russians and Poles to genocide other jews so they could pin in on Germany, just like at Katyn Forest.
Here is a fascinating document describing the depravity of Jews towards Poles during the red terror:
https://dath125.livejournal.com/25934.html
Jews killing jews and blaming it on Germans. Doch!
It’s great that we have The Sucker to boil hard-core Islam down to just one strain of practice, ‘Takfirism’. Which is a relief until you check back in history a little. Then you might notice that what is now Syria, Egypt, Turkey, etc. were once Christian societies mentioned historically in the New Testament. And that the only reason they are not so now is because your basic vanilla-flavored Islam burst out of the Arabian peninsula sometime around the 7th century and proceeded to go on a 1400+ year killing spree. Then perhaps we should mention Islam’s tender concerns for India (12th century), Spain (711), Austria (1683), etc. According to the Encyclopedia of Wars (2005), Islam accounts for about 3.7% of all wars throughout history, and more than half of all religious wars.
Time and again, a valid investigation of the JQ inevitably drifts off into fantasyland with the concomitant assertion ‘Jews-bad, Moslems-ok’. Sorry, but the only way for that to be even half-way believable is to completely ignore both history and comparative religions. I didn’t buy it then, and I’m certainly not buying it now.
Greco-Roman pagan philosophy is not inherently “decadent”. What about Platonism (or Neo-Platonism) and what about Stoicism ? Not decadent at all.
Of course in our post-Christian world, which is also a post-monotheist world, compulsively theocratic, medievalist, mono-theist Islam with its aggressive imperialist agenda arouses little sympathy for an alliance. Islam sees the West as its enemy and conflates Israel with it, not without reason of course, but we better see Islam for the enemy that it is. Islam may be “anti-Zionist”, as an enemy of our enemy it is not our friend.
Watson is a gay crypto jew not an englishman.
“…The Reinhardt camps were transit camps from where the jews were sent into the USSR, where they were likely gassed and murdered by other jews in order to pin on the Germans, just as with Katyn…”
How “likely” is that outrageous conspiracy theory ?
Why is Southern Europe poorer than Northern Europe?
“After the Russian military will have left, public support for NATO will soon dwindle. It’s that simple.”
I can’t believe you are serious, unless you have been living under a rock since… for ever.
Hey everybody here; read it again, undoubtedly the joke of the century:
PUBLIC SUPPORT FOR NATO WILL SOON DWINDLE!!!
as if public support has any meaning!
The evil of your “Almighty One” was that he condoned all criminal and lewd behavior of his “prophet” such as murder, robbery of caravans, slavery and having sex with a 9 year old child. Better be a “pagan” than obeying such an “Almighty One”. Chew on that “mono-theist”. BTW, hell is full of criminal “mono-theists”.
Yes, very pure monotheism indeed, but “Allah” has the character of an oriental despot, demanding total submission to his questionable “moral” authority. When will humanity at last realize that all “gods”, including “the” God of monotheism, are human projections?
LESSER OF TWO EVILS – A COMPARISON
Islam took hold at latitudes in the desert and tropics so many-though not all-Muslims are from poor African or South Asian countries where the population tends to be feral.
Jews are generally European and while they make money in usurious, unscrupulous, unpleasant ways this is not the same as refugees raping women in public.
Muslims will gang rape women, Jew will dangle money in front of them to do porn out of their own volition. For example.
On the macro level, Jews may be worse. They influence the federal reserves, while a poor Muslim migrant in Europe can merely steal a TV out of your house.
But when you are out in public, you are safer among Jews. Few Jews rape women in public. There are exceptions, like Harvey, but in general Jews are not violent offenders.
Muslims immigrating to the US are not generally dangerous either.
Why not use the same double standard toward them they use toward us ? “Closed borders for us, but open borders for Israel ?
At least Revusky articles were original and though provoking whereas Fred’s are mind numbing and eye rolling.
Once the Alt-Right swallow that silly assertions: Jesus-Christ-HOAX, it proves that it is ‘National Zionist’.
Poland also “occupies” Silesia, Pomerania, Neumark and East Prussia. Eleven million Germans whose ancestors lived in these lands since the 1100s were forced after the WWII to go to allied occupied East or West Germany. Why the silence about that from our “free” press in the west. The land Poland occupies is 25 percent of Germany’s land before 1914. Kaliningrad is only 6,000 square miles. It is a tiny bit of land. Yet the west focuses only on that and not Poland’s huge German land grab from the allies. There were also millions of German speaking people expelled from lands all over Eastern Europe such as Sudetenland, Yugoslavia and Hungary.
https://www.aish.com/jw/s/48908422.html
“After the war, Poland received parts of eastern Germany in compensation for its own lost eastern lands. The Poles expelled the Germans living there. Thus their houses stood empty. Returning Jews were sent to western Poland where this housing was available. That means relatively many Jews went to towns such as Wroclaw and Szczeczin. It is ironic that Jews, whose homes were stolen by others, ended up living in stolen homes.”
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/rm-douglas/expulsion-germans-forced-migration_b_1625437.html
“In December 1944 Winston Churchill announced to a startled House of Commons that the Allies had decided to carry out the largest forced population transfer — or what is nowadays referred to as “ethnic cleansing” — in human history.
Millions of civilians living in the eastern German provinces that were to be turned over to Poland after the war were to be driven out and deposited among the ruins of the former Reich, to fend for themselves as best they could. The Prime Minister did not mince words. What was planned, he forthrightly declared, was “the total expulsion of the Germans… For expulsion is the method which, so far as we have been able to see, will be the most satisfactory and lasting.”
“By mid-1945, not merely the largest forced migration but probably the largest single movement of population in human history was under way, an operation that continued for the next five years. Between 12 and 14 million civilians, the overwhelming majority of them women, children and the elderly, were driven out of their homes or, if they had already fled the advancing Red Army in the last days of the war, forcibly prevented from returning to them.”
George Orwell was against the expulsions.
https://www.chronicle.com/article/The-European-Atrocity-You/132123
“Even at the time, not everyone agreed. George Orwell, an outspoken opponent of the expulsions, pointed out in his essay “Politics and the English Language” that the expression “transfer of population” was one of a number of euphemisms whose purpose was “largely the defense of the indefensible.”
Some more critics of these expulsions.
The philosopher Bertrand Russell acidly inquired: “Are mass deportations crimes when committed by our enemies during war and justifiable measures of social adjustment when carried out by our allies in time of peace?”
A still more uncomfortable observation was made by the left-wing publisher Victor Gollancz, who reasoned that “if every German was indeed responsible for what happened at Belsen, then we, as members of a democratic country and not a fascist one with no free press or parliament, were responsible individually as well as collectively” for what was being done to noncombatants in the Allies’ name.”
Very likely, because what is claimed to have happened at the actual AR camps is absurd and unsupported by any evidence. Since we don’t know what happened to most of these Jews (the frequent commentor here, j2, have given numbers suggesting probably 300K or so made it back to the West as refugees), it’s likely a great many did die somewhere in the SU, but not at German hands (probably as generic war casualties given Soviet scorched earth policies). Hence the ludicrous stories the Soviets put forth, given the political implications.
Ultimately it’s irrelevant what happened to them. If you believe the official account, you believe something absurd. Alternative accounts are unavoidably incomplete but must only be measured against the official story.
Some organizations and some persons are definitely controlled by them :
General characteristics of Zionist controlled organizations or persons :
1) They are funded by Zionists. E.g. Daniel Pipes has admitted that he funds Geert Wilders.
2) They have Jewish friends and “advisors”.
3) Their publications and speaking tours are promoted by Jews. They speak in synagogues.
4) They defend “Judeo-Christian Civilization”, whatever that may be.
5) For them “anti-Semitism” is the greatest evil.
6) They visit Israel, are pro-Israel and anti-Palestinian.
7) They maintain the myth of “Islamic terrorism”, especially the myth of 9/11.
8) They are so-called “anti-Islam”, but only against “radical Islam”. Muslims who “integrate” are OK.
9) They are not ethno-nationalists but civic-nationalists. They are “not racist”.
Thus they serve Zionist interests, without really serving their own ethnic interests, just as the Jews want.
Fred is the dummy, some things are worth more than money and I doubt that Fred get his hands on much of it anyway.
Not me.
Zionism is Talmudism in action.
Talmudism is the sacralization of ethnocentric psychopathy- the essence of Judaism.
Those who are born and raised Jewish are not at fault for this; the problem is the willing acceptance of the Jewish identity which is a conscious choice and a personal declaration of war upon truth, goodness, beauty, fecundity, and order, which it seeks to murder at every opportunity, as was evinced by the murder of Christ, planned and executed by the Jewish Sanhedrin.
Opening up a moving company would be the first step. Then using it as a front to get in and around various places in the building to plant the explosives – “Just another client that needs a new desk moved into the back office” Bata-Bing; It would only take a few weeks too a couple of months to get everything in place. Then poof! “Time we dance”
apollonian: heretics who pretend Christianity is mere variant of Judaism
__vs.__
Philippians 3:3 “For it is we [Christians] who are the Circumcision.”
The author of Philippians is one of those awful heretics who pretend, eh? lol
Seeing as how we know that jews and their talmudic pets like you lie about everything, and these lying jews claim that Germans, not Russians, not Poles and not jews killed all of Europe’s jews, then it is 100% clear: Jews killed 6 million of these other unwanted genetic garbage jews that they did not want in Israel, so they blamed it on Germany. Zionists were always the real racial supremacists.
I am certain that Jews do not enjoy it when they are caught in a lie. Just consider the thousands of white Europeans that they have murdered to cover up the ritually sacrificed children that they drained of every last drop of blood during Purim. These unwanted genetic garbage jews could not be allowed into Israel, so they were murdered. Jews cannot tell the truth because they have been programmed to be blind to it from the moment 1/3 of their penis is bitten off by a pedophile Rabbi.
For this reason, the burden of truth falls on jews and all those dependent on their sheckels, that of course means you. So if you think that Jews didn’t kill 6 million jews, then the burden is on you to prove conclusively otherwise, without falling back on “research” by lying kosher “historians”.
You are not strictly correct.
Allowing the Maltese use of Al’Lah in the Middle Ages was, IMHO, a grave error, since it is the name of a demon.
I am not sure what terms are used further East, except that I do know that the Copts don’t use Al’Lah.
If it is in use by Christians in places further east, it can only be an interpolation from Islam, as it is in the case of Malta.
Well Stryker , is depends of what country of south Europe and what country of north Europe you compare .
The north europeans ( and north americans ) have a complex of Cresus , of being rich . Not being the richest gives them a terrible anxiety , and when they see a country which is poorer , or they think is poorer , they bave with satisfaction because it confirms their ” superiority ” , their worth , given that their god is Mammon .
But lets compare , for instance , some data about per capita gros income :
South Europe :
– Spain , renta per capita 2018 : 26.000 euros , plus good wheather , a lot of art ,sea , mountains , a long and glorious history , Spain did not participate in WWI or WWII , a language that you can use from Texas to Argentina in the Americas , a certain philosophy of life ….
North Europe :
– Poland , per capita income 2018 : 13.000 euros , cold wheather , a language not very useful in the world , a conflictive history with all its neighbours ….
Finland , per capita income 40.000 euros ( congratulations ) , very cold , just 5 million people , a lot of alcoholism and domestic violence , introvert weird people , a strange language , they have to learn english , russian , german … to speak with foreigners , nobody studies finish
Lituania , 16.000 euros per capita income , cold wheather , 2,5 million people ( is that a real country ? ) , in sharp demographic decline , a strange language good for nothing
USA ;
which State would you prefer ? , in the south Texas , or in the north Illinois ?
Texas forever !!!!!! , Viva Texas , cabrones .
“There are as many paths to God as there are human breaths.”
— The Prophet Mohammed
Yes, its the difference between high IQ and low IQ rogues. Difficult to choose. Better have neither of them.
I don’t believe the official “Holocaust” story, but I am still waiting for an explanation what really happened with the “missing Jews”. I find your theory not very likely.
I have been an occasional commenter here for some years.
Cannot recall one case where the Saker replied to anyone, at any time.
If you go to his site, chances may be higher, but, come to think of it, I am not sure that he ever replies to anyone there, either.
I think I posted there, on points of disagreement, once or twice, but am not recalling a reply, let alone a refutation.
Fred Reed: “Unsupported assertion…”
__vs.__
Dr. Alan Sabroski (former Director at US Army War College): “The U.S. military knows that Israel did 9/11, and if the American people ever figure this out, they will scrub Israel off the Earth, and they should!”
“…Talmudism is the sacralization of ethnocentric psychopathy- the essence of Judaism…”
The best definition I have ever heard.
Are you stupid, ignorant–or both. Allah is the Arabic word for God and closely related to the Hebrew word for God, which is Eloh….and also the Aramaic word for God, which is Elaha/Alaha. The Arabic Allah is a contraction of Al(the) ilah (God), so The God.
Finally, moron, see the movie Passion of the Christ. When Jesus calls out to God, he uses the word Alaha.
Now get out of here with your hate. Unlike your Jewish pals, it is Muslims who honor and revere Christ as a word and a spirit from God, and regard Mother Mary as the most elevated of women. There is an entire chapter titled “Mary” (Mariam, in Arabic) in the Quran.
By the way, Mother Mary wore a hijab. LOL
Zionist Israel and the zionist controlled deep state did 911 to give the excuse to push America into an unending war of destruction in the mideast for the benefit of Israel and the zionist NWO, any other explanation for 911 is misinformation!
Evangelicals are a small minority? They were a large enough bloc to put DJT in the White House and are most certainly Anglo-Zionist.
Zionists R US
You wrote in the present tense “occupies“, which was a correct observation to make until 1990, before which time these territories were technically “administered” by Poland. In concluding the lengthy “Two-Plus-Four” Agreement, after negotiations that lasted many months, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl basically ceded these territories to Poland (“gave it away” or “sold out” some would later say resentfully) in exchange for German reunification, which before then had been vigorously opposed by Russia (Gorbachev), Britain (Thatcher), France (Mitterrand), Italy (Andreotti), International Jewish Organizations, and even the German Green Party, among others, such as the mass media. So the border issue between Germany and Poland was legally settled under that deal.
However, Königsberg / Kaliningrad was not under Polish administration, so that issue formally remains unsettled because a full formal deal was not reached. In the 1990s Yeltsin, who should have relinquished the region after the USSR disintegrated, had instead greedily offered to transfer the region to Germany but wanted lots of money in return. That was rejected on principle because Russia had no right to “sell” it in the first place.
Since Putin and a substantial portion of the Russian people have apparently not completely overcome their Stalinist nostalgia, which includes the desirable option of reclaiming the Baltic countries under some opportune pretext, the territory remains occupied. Aside from the theatrical May 9th parade in Moscow every year, note that cities like Leningrad and Stalingrad have long ago reverted back to their prior names, but the name Kaliningrad remains, and it is a taboo there to openly refer to it as Königsberg. It’s time for them to finally let go is long overdue. It is simply stupid for Russia to drag this out.
Regarding the anomaly of the now Polish city of Stettin / Szeczecin lying west of the Oder River, which was considered to be the new and practical delineation between Germany and Poland, I had wondered how this came about. I came upon a historical map showing the territory of Medieval Poland during the year 992 under Bolesław I the Brave, in which its western border is roughly like it was agreed to in 1990 (see link below). In other words, to overcome international objection to German reunification, Kohl set back the border between Poland and Germany nearly a thousand years in time. This might appear reasonable only if one were to postulate that the proclaimed “Thousand Year Reich” actually did last that long, instead of just a dozen years.
It’s not a question of what’s “likely”, it’s a question of what’s absurd vs. not absurd. The revisionist account, however incomplete, is not absurd, while the official account is completely absurd.
Yes. Reasonable people can disagree over the extent of Jewish influence and power. But to not even discuss it (or more absurdly, claim a compatibility between Jewish and White interests) is a telltale sign of controlled opposition.
There were no “missing jews”. In fact, the census figures immediately after the cessation of WW2 show an INCREASE in the world jewish population.
The holohoax (oops, I mean “holocaust”) scam is so pervasive, there are “holocaust survivors” who never left New York City and other American cities who are receiving “holocaust reparations” (which, by the way are “tax free”)…
The Yad Vashem “database” is full of names that cannot be independently verified to see whether they are of real individuals or are fake…what better way to inflate the number of jews supposedly perishing in their phony “holocaust”.
The final chapter on the September 11, 2001 false flag operation has yet to be written:
22 MARCH 2019 — Lawyers’ Committee and AE911Truth Announce FBI Lawsuit
https://www.lawyerscommitteefor9-11inquiry.org/2019/03/23/22-march-ae911truth-and-lawyers-announce-fbi-lawsuit/
07 NOVEMBER 2018 — Sea Change – 9/11 Grand Jury Empaneled
https://www.lawyerscommitteefor9-11inquiry.org/2018/12/24/sea-change-9-11-grand-jury-empaneled/
424
Good point. Texas has more barrios and is a hotbed of drugs and crime in the border cities, though not so much in German “Hill Country”.
New Jersey has had a great deal of mafia violence and corruption, up to the point of the “Mafia Cops” who did mob hits. Having said that, one of the worst mob assassins was a big Polish guy named Richard Kuklinski who worked for the Italians.
But in general, you can gauge a state by its predominant ethnic base. Get enough Italians, and you will get rampant corruption and mafia activity. There is nothing approaching that in drab Scandinavian cities like Fargo or Minneapolis.
Jones has twice married Jewish women
Yes, 9/11 was the foundational event of the modern world. Think of all the things that have come out of 9/11; wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen all contained under the rubric of the “war on terror”; the PATRIOT Act, the Dept. of Homeland Security, domestic spying, police state surveillance, torture etc…
I guess the 9/11 cabal got it right back in 2000,
“Further, the process of transformation, even if it brings revolutionary change, is likely to be a long one, absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event––like a new Pearl Harbor.”
Rebuilding Americas Defenses, Project for a New American Century(PNAC), 2000
We are living through accelerated history; 9/11 was the catalyst.
Both Islam and Christianity inculcate this knowledge in their adherents, and as such, these religions constitute an inherent threat to Zionists.
Insightful summary. The fight against Zionism is a universal fight for the survival of human ethics and moral values.
Whether we, modern humans, like it or not, a great deal of these ethical values were brought to us by religions, with monotheist Christianity and Islam playing a key role in all civilisations of the Western hemisphere.
The Salman Rushdie thing is the only positive goal they’ve had.
Gadaffi wasn’t threatening Europe, he was the plug keeping traffickers of the sub-Saharan masses from gaining access to the Mediterranean. He had observed many years ago that there was no need for Islam to attack Europe, because Europe was going to disappear due to the battle of the womb, meaning birthrates. Again, no threat, just speaking the obvious.
Yes, but they’re not the money-bags. Useful idiots, primarily. They’re a big problem, but not the main problem.
As for the Papacy, it has been in bed with Talmudic and Kabbalistic rabbis for many centuries
Saker’s hatred of Catholicism is an itch he can almost never leave unscratched using some magic wand- such as the “work” of Hoffman.
Sicut Judaeis non has been Catholic policy towards the Jews since its formulation by Pope Saint Gregory the Great in AD 590-604.
Because he is so riven with hatred for and ignorant about Catholicism, one wonders how much he really does not about his putative specialty.
As to the claim (made every five minutes by Vox Day) that there is no such things as Judeo-Christianity, where’n’hell does Saker, or anyone else, thinks Catholicism developed out of?
There is only one religion (Bond with God) and that religion/bond was established by God and it was He who prepared His chosen people via ever- inclusive (family, tribe, nation) covenants until Jesus the Christ came and established a Universal (Catholic) covenant intended for all men and races.
The earlier version of the one religion was Judaism – to which Divine Revelation prepared for the fullness of revelation, Jesus Christ, – which had an incomplete teaching of the truth but it is the same religion as Catholics even though Catholicism is the complete faith of Divine Revelation owing to Jesus Christ as the Messias.
The Saker is affiliated with a state sponsored faith that has always been controlled by secularists- such as Commie Russia. Saker’s church accepts divorce and remarriage (up to three times) married and sexually active priests, it denies the virginity of Mary, it denies her immaculate conception it denies original sin etc etc
In Saker’s faith, one never sees God as He is because Saker’s faith does not believe in a God who can be known or seen as He really is.
Saker’s church has always been the seedbed of heresies and iconoclasm
Hoffman’s book on the Catholic Church and usury has been thoroughly refuted – not that he’d ever admit it – and so he is on to charging it is Kaballistic or something.
What faith is Hoffman a member of?
BTW, if you don’t believe the official story, how can you not be skeptical about the AR camps? It’s a third of the claimed death toll, and easily the weakest part of the story.
There are two types of poisonous snakes-Hemotoxic and Neurotoxic. Both are bad news if you get bitten by one, but the nature of their poisons is different. Hemotoxins destroy tissue on contact, while neurotoxins go straight to the nervous system and shut down the functioning of breathing and heartbeat.
Muslims are a hemotoxin. Jews are a neurotoxin.
Kaliningrad is not the big issue of our time. It is minor piece of land, bit like Gibraltar, which is owned by the UK. Spain wants it back. Gibraltar is surrounded by Spain. So it makes sense to give it back to Spain. Germany has no land connections to Kaliningrad, so what would be the purpose of Germany getting it back? Germany is under US occupation now, so Germany would not really get it back if Russia gave it up now. The US would instantly built bases if Kaliningrad is given back to US occupied Germany. This is not the time to settle any European land issues. When the US leaves then it may be possible.
I have to say that I am tiring of Saker’s constant reference to “Anglo-Zionist”. The Anglo was invaded and conquered 350+ years ago, when the Puritans took over. Puritans are not true Christians, as they reject the Trinity. There were, and are Talmud friendly. It is the Puritan mindset that infests US political thinking.
The Church of England (Anglican) created by Henry VIII, when he broke with Rome, differed little from Rome in doctrine. His daughter, Elizabeth I granted some exceptions to the 300 year old Edict of Expulsion, but never repealed it. That was done by Cromwell, and again by the purchased elite who backed the Talmudic Trojan Horse, William of Orange. It’s been an occupied government ever since.
The same can be said for every other country in Europe and beyond. Democracy = ruled by Jews.
Saker relies on Hoffman’s works.
As Trump tweets, Sad.
Hoffman’s work on usury studiously ingress the truth that Usury is still condemned by the Catholic Church
http://www.papalencyclicals.net/ben14/b14vixpe.htm
One imagines that Hoffman has made even more errors in his new book than he made in his book about usury.
Sadly, most men do not know what usury is
https://zippycatholic.wordpress.com/2014/11/10/usury-faq-or-money-on-the-pill/#3
Cardinal Raymond Burke and the rest of the Maltese-masonic “Catholic conservatives” are representative of the chess game that has been in play since the middle of the fifteenth century, beginning with the first stirrings of Neoplatonic Hermeticism, Talmudism and Kabbalism bankrolled by the Medici and other exceedingly wealthy Italian and German-Catholic (House of Fugger) usury operations, which were all non-Judaic (http://a.co/ac3tikh).
Promotion, preservation and publication of the Babylonian Talmud was a sub-rosa project of the papacy in the 16th century, followed by a few token theatrical burnings of the Talmud to placate disoriented and demoralized conservative forces whose fealty had to be maintained until the coming of the Revelation of the Method era in the 20th century, when the reality of the papal-rabbinic alliance no longer needed to be concealed.
The “Latins first hopped into bed” with the Talmudists in the Renaissance as documented in The Occult Renaissance Church of Rome (http://a.co/8qqGIwf). There were indeed initiatives put forth prior to the fifteenth century, but medieval popes, monarchs, Judaic converts (Nicholas of Donin), poets (Dante Alighieri) and saints (such as the anti-usury crusader Anthony of Padua) halted the movement in that direction. The very real Latin/Judaic clash of the Middle Ages was at the center of Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice, a Renaissance-era play attempting to rekindle medieval truths.
Renaissance Catholicism represented the first time in the history of the Church when situation ethics — the core of Talmudic epistemology — gained firm purchase, and the ancient standard of antiquity and catholicity (universality) — what was believed always and by all— was abandoned (except rhetorically). Consequently, the immemorial Catholic dogma against the renting of money, the recognition of the implacable hostility of the Talmud to the gospel of Jesus, and the intrinsic incompatibility of paganism and Christianity — all were derogated in the name of a “situation” — “changing times.” This is one reason why the arguments of the pseduo-traditionalists against the innovations of the Second Vatican Council are laughed out of consideration by the hierarchy of the Roman Cryptocracy who are well aware that those arguments were long ago vitiated by the radical changes instituted by Renaissance popes employing the situation ethics which would be fully displayed beginning with the pontificate of Paul VI and every pontiff thereafter.
Cognizant of the traditionalist claims made for the supposedly orthodox Popes Pius IX, Leo XIII and Pius X as papal paladins who combated these trends, one should keep in mind the infernal depths of deceit of the Kabbalah-steeped papacy. Pius IX achieved Joseph de Maistre’s masonic aim of institutionalizing the papacy as a dictatorship with the power to move the church in any direction; Leo XIII publicly attacked Freemasonry in patently anemic terms (never once unmasking the key Kabbalistic doctrine and praxis of the Brotherhood), while Pius X finally removed all proscriptions against the renting of money from the 1917 Code of Canon Law (which he did not live to see promulgated).
The history of the Church of Rome since the Renaissance is the history of high hoax.
https://www.revisionisthistory.org/page1/page5/page5.html
Allah in Arabic simply means “the God”, which is an appropriate name for the God of monotheism. The word for “a god” in Arabic is ilah, which is used for gods of polytheism. The name Allah is a contraction of the definite article al with ilah : al + ilah = Allah = “the God”.
Same in Italian : “a god” is dio, “the God” is definite article il with dio, contracted to Iddio = “God”.
You’re just semantically nitpicking. Most would disagree with your assertion.
Here is what Saker wrote:
Here is the quote attributed to Gadaffi by the BBC:
At the very least, that is clearly an implied threat – an existential threat. Threatening somebody with an unpleasant action is the mechanism generally used to blackmail somebody.
In any case, plenty of Africans came into Europe through France.
See my “ignorant” comment nr. 111. I don’t say that “Allah” is not the name for the God of monotheism in Arabic, I say that the character Muslims project on that concept is that of an oriental despot. But you have a problem with understanding psychological projections in religion I suppose.
So were are the 100,000 Dutch Jews who were transported to the concentration camps and “did not return”, and were are the 400,000 Hungarian Jews who were abducted near the end of the war, never to be heard about again ? I call that “missing”.
Race-ism > Classism.
Jews learned this the hard way. Under Roman Occupation, many Jewish elites collaborated and identified more with Roman occupiers than with Jewish hoi polloi. They opted for classism over race-ism. It was Roman elites + Jewish elites. But in the putting down of the Jewish uprising, the Romans smashed all Jews, rich and poor. Surviving Jews in exile realized they must put race first. Rich Jews, Middle Jews, and Lower Jews must first and foremost be Jews. And that race-ist formula secured the survival of Jews.
Same goes for Russia. Russia nationalists put race first(though, to be sure, ‘Russian’ is a broader identity than Jewishness). In contrast, globalist Russian put class first. As global elites, they identify more with Western globo-homo elites who are the richest. They are strivers above all and seek the approval of the richest kid on the block. Classism is selfish; Race-ism is generous within the group as it stresses the bond between the have-lots, have-somes, and have-nots.
Classism is about unity of the have-lots around the world, with all of them snubbing the have-somes and have-nots among their own kind.
Communism was anti-classism as it called for unity of have-nots around the world to bring down the have-lots. The failure of communism is that no ideology can save all of mankind. World is best managed on the national level, not on the universalist-idealist-imperialist level… which is why communism eventually opted for nationalism. Stalin’s national communism won out, and other communist movements were essentially nationalist.
But even national communism failed because an economy need have-lots as investors, managers, and owners. The trick is to pressure the have-lots into race-ism so that they will identify with have-somes and have-nots among their own kind. Otherwise, have-lots will just form a rich man’s club of have-lots around the world and dump on their own people.
One rule of Jewish Strategy is this: Jews are most hostile toward ideas & values among goyim that they themselves find most useful and essential. The reason why Jews denounce race-ism among goyim so vociferously is because they find it so useful for themselves. After all, Jewishness is race-ism. It’s about unity of Jewish tribe above all else. Jews in nation A feel closer to Jews in nation B than to goyim in either. Obviously, Jewish-Americans feel closer to Jewish-Israelis than to Palestinian-Americans or Mormon-Americans or Deplorable-Americans.
Rich Jews care more about middling and poor Jews in Israel or elsewhere than about rich goyim. Even when they marry with rich goyim, they pressure their goy spouses to raise the kids as Jews. Race matters among Jews. Jewishness is nothing without race-ism. If Jews hold race-ism so dear, why do they hate it among goyim? Because the formula for Jewish success can be a formula for goy success, and that means competition for Jewish race-ism.
It’s like Jews are so fervently opposed to Iran having nukes because they are so insistent on Israel having them. So, the Jewish way is to virulently hate goy behavior that most closely mirrors their own behavior.
There are three main modes of political mindset.
Sun mentality, planet mentality, and starry mentality.
Sun mentality says there is only one sun, and everything should revolve around it. This sun blots out all the stars in the sky. It is the only source of light and gravity. Everything else must either vanish or revolve around the sun as planets. Jews have sun mentality. Jews certainly use the electronic ‘sun’ rays of media in this way. All the light emanating from TV and Movie screens make us revolve around the Judeocentrism. Jewish mentality says we Jews and only we Jews have the power of Big Think and Big Personality and Prophecy. We think and lead, you goyim obey and follow. You revolve around us.
Take Amber Heard in Wiki entry.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amber_Heard
Her then-boyfriend introduced her to the works of novelist Ayn Rand, of whom she said, “I’ve read all of her books. Ever since then, I have been obsessed with her ideals. All I’ve ever needed is myself”.[5]
Notice how the goyess needed someone else to do the thinking for her. Rand thought big, and people like Heard just follow. And notice the hypnotic spell of Rand the Jewess. Heard says “All I’ve ever needed is myself.” But if so, why did she need Rand to tell her that? Notice how Heard totally fell into the orbit of Rand Thought but has been fooled that she thinks for herself.
People like Heard really have planetary mindsets. Unable to think on their own, they must revolve around the Big Thoughts of others. Then, it’s not surprising that Neocons easily took over conservatism. Bill Buckley and etc were charming and smart but lacked Big Think. Their only message was ‘history, please stop’, like Jeb Bush saying ‘please clap’. Anglos, like Romans, had power for adventure and conquest but not for big think. They were excellent thinkers as scientists and analysts, but empiricism is often overshadowed by the comprehensive will unify everything under the sun and to bring together heaven and earth. Marx was factually wrong about lots of things, but he thought big and came up with a theory that unified all of history into a prophecy.
Neocons with Trotskyite zeal thought and acted in such manner. In contrast, Anglo conservatives were timid and cautious. Maybe caution is good for society, but it never captures the imagination and excites people. Too many goyim have planetary mindsets, and this is why Jewish solar mentality has gained dominance over them. Even Christianity, despite being hostile to Jews, was a case of goy planets revolving around the Big Think of the Jewish mind as Jesus and St. Paul were Jewish.
But maybe there is a better way for all of humanity. The starry mentality. Look at the night sky and there are lots of suns that we call stars. So, instead of seeing humanity as goy planets revolving around the one and only Jewish sun — which is what Jews want — , how about each goy people and culture being a sun unto its own. Another star in the sky among many other stars. This seems more fair and just. A world of mutually respecting stars.
But if this is to work, goy folks need to think on their own instead of being slavish imitators and followers of the New World Order(like the Atlanticists of Russia). It’s not enough to reject globalism. A people cannot live only by negation. They must have affirmation. One must build one’s culture and identity as something uniquely meaningful. One must seek and find the covenant with history.
Russians have a history of mysticism and deep thought, but it was essentially one of submission. Jews looked to heaven to learn what God is thinking. Russians bowed their head low and stared into the soil in submission to the Almighty. Jews were curious of God-thought, Russians were merely obedient to it. Then, we can see why the Russian masses could so easily be controlled by a new ideology like communism. They were used to submitting to authority.
What are the “ethical values” of Islam ? Jihad? Taqiyya? The example of a criminal Arab warlord ?
Bottom line, it’s the Jooz.
Their power has to be defeated, eradicated!
Are all Jewish women “Mossad agents” ?
What are AR camps ?
So why did he found Islam as there existed already so many ways that lead to “God” ?
This ‘Anglo-Zionist’ cabal is way outnumbered by German Americans, Italian Americans, Irish Americans, Latino and African Americans.
You are correct . Cabal has less numerical power but numerical power is not a power at all . Its just the numbers .
It is like a conventional army of millions facing one targeted nuclear bomb looking at them .
You are right- I doubt ole Ron is making anyone rich except himself.
05/06/03 “Rebuilding America’s Defenses” – A Summary Blueprint of the PNAC Plan for U.S. Global Hegemony
Some people have compared it to Hitler’s publication of Mein Kampf, which was ignored until after the war was over. When the Bush administration started lobbying for war with Iraq, they used as rationale a definition of preemption (generally meaning anticipatory use of force in the face of an imminent attack) that was broadened to allow for the waging of a preventive war in which force may be used even without evidence.
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/3249-c.htm
The New American Century Part 1/10
This film goes in detail through the untold history of The Project for the New American Century with tons of archival footage and connects it right into the present.
Perceptive point. Ever tried a holiday in Sicily? Aside from the delicious food- nightmare of corruption and men who hold eye contact too long.
The Ice Man- great book.
Hoffman , I have read 2 books of yours , The Ocult … and the other one on usury , excellent books , I have liked them a lot , thank you for your work and books
Many countries, including Germany, possess islands that they also have no land connections to; no big deal. One could easily fly from northern Germany to Kaliningrad without passing over the airspace of any other country.
Furthermore, Kaliningrad is closer to Germany than to Russia. Understanding this makes the argument for Russia remaining there, versus Germany reclaiming its lost territory, even weaker.
Königsberg has historical significance as a major city, and it deserves to be restored. Russia has no interest in this because they know they will eventually have to give it up.
This is a very weak argument, based entirely upon your conjecture or imagination about what the US would do. Preventing this could easily be regulated by treaty.
Lastly, some people allow their hatred of Germany to cloud their mental framework about this issue. Given that Lithuanian speaking people did live in the countryside back then in that region, whereas German speaking Prussians formed the majority in Königsberg, an alternative to returning the territory to Germany could be to establish a new sovereign country, say, New Prussia, or Hanseatic Königsberg, which would be bi-lingual (German and Lithuanian) and militarily neutral.
The main point is that Russia is obliged to leave, but is instead posing a threat with its missile batteries, which serves as a legitimate pretext for NATO’s presence in the vicinity, to protect the Baltic countries from Russia reclaiming their territory. Once Russia will have withdrawn, the entire area inside the Kaliningrad Oblast ought to become demilitarized free-trade zone. People would focus instead on trade and commerce, in the Hanseatic tradition.
This seems to me to be a lame “argument” to allow Russia to continue its military occupation , it is really just a rejectionist stance to maintain the stuff quo of conflict and tension. Even if (simply for the sake of argument and in contradiction to the results of a likely negotiated outcome) the US were to have a base there, their presence would not pose a threat to Russia anyway, which would be hundreds of kilometers away.
In summary, the “rationale”, as it were, that you present for Russia to remain, appears to me to be based entirely on a paranoid fantasy. Those who oppose a Russian withdrawal are effectively advocating that Russia maintain a threatening posture; I would call them nostalgic Neo-Stalinist warmongers who are incapable of advocating a constructive proposal. It is easy to see through such attitudes.
I’m alt-right and anti-zionist. I’m a proud anti-semite, because I have a moral backbone and don’t accept predatory behavior.
The better way to look at it is money first. Our Zionist friends made nice with Rothschild at the first Zionist Congress, and then proceeded to maneuver the world into paroxysms of death, to then get Balfour document.
Let’s look at “international capital.” This is code for bank credit. A ships bill of lading may be put on a double entry ledger to make credit, and these “international” types then get to make money on all international finance transactions.
Zion is intimately tied to finance capitalism, which in turn is usury banking.
Usury banking is issuing 10 dollars in credit, but not the 11’th dollar to pay the interest. In time, this system sucks in all real assets, and the usury that it makes, is then used to hypnotize and control the world. Case in point, most Western press organs are owned by a few corporations, and those in turn often tied to Jewish interests.
Cabala/Talmudism gives succor and sanction for taking of usury, while Christianity and Islam have injunctions against it. These injunctions have been subordinated by our (((friends))) because usury is good for the Tribe.
Baal or even the god Moloch are the real gods of Usury, and they are rooted deeply in the post Christian West, and are dominant in Talmudism.
Wahabbism/Takfiri Islam came into state sanction with MI6 Saudi Coup, where Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab worked out an alliance with the new Saudi Rulers. In effect, Wahhab worked hand in glove with MI6. MI6 is subordinate to the god of usury, Moloch. (MI6 history goes back to Bank of England absorbing British East India Company.)
Wahhab was offering political obedience to Saudi Kings, and said Kings then promised protection and propagation of the Wahhabi movement, which meant “power and glory” and rule of “lands and men.
Broadly speaking, the post Christian Western World is in thrall to Moloch, and so are other followers i.e. Talmudists/Wahabbists/Dupe Zionist Christians. Neo-Liberal economic orthodoxy has captured more usury apologist dupes, who have a secular outlook. Neo-Con’s use Neo-Liberal economic orthodoxy, and Wahhabi Saudi’s are captured as well.
For evidence of Saudi Capture, see the Panama Papers, where Saudi’s recycle TBills into Panamanian flag of convenience Western Banks. Saudis also signed the 73 Kissinger (Jew/CFR) agreement, and thus are caught up in Neo-Liberal economic orthodoxy.
In the U.S., the big Wall Street Banks control through trusts, voting rights on some 40% of corporate stock. The rest of the stocks they can maneuver through various money tricks.
Bottom line: Zion uses usury banking to fund their international operations against humanity. Religion which sanctions usury fits hand and glove, to then allow rents and theft. Concepts like having a “special soul” are just more smoke screen to then allow thefts.
Basically if you are NOT an anti-semite, then you don’t know things, or haven’t been taught. Yes, we understand that there are many innocent Jewish sheeple, and they are victims. But, the problem is Sheeple Jews turn and bleet as one, acting as a protective shield for their predatory Moloch leaders.
So, for Saker to suggest that being alt-right is to be a Zionist dupe is off the mark. I would suggest Saker hasn’t studied money enough to get at root causes, so instead is making assertions from limited understanding.
By they way, I agree that Russia is making all the right moves. Islam remains a problem though, because it has deception such as Abrogation coded in the core of the religion.
Talmudic deception includes Kol-Niedre and giving cover and sanction for weaponizing usury.
Anybody that makes excuses for deception in religion is out of alignment with the Logos.
John Derbyshire, Dicky Spencer, Jared Taylor.,,,,,,,
Miami ( Florida ) or Toronto ( Ontario ) ???
Malaga ( Spain ) or Malmö ( Sweden ) ?????
what would you choose to live ?
Taquiyya is not that at all. Taquiyya is only one part of Islam, and it is most common within Shias, who are a minority within Islam, along with some Sunnis. It is not a method of conversion and the word does not exist for that reason. This is to be used under extreme duress, or when someone has to renounce something under physical harm, or if they fear physical harm or death. The verse that is commonly linked in the Quran is..
Sura 16: An-Nahl
Verse 106: Whoever disbelieves in Allah after his belief… except for one who is forced [to renounce his religion] while his heart is secure in faith. But those who [willingly] open their breasts to disbelief, upon them is wrath from Allah, and for them is a great punishment;
Read it carefully. It has no mention of this being used or intended for conversion. In fact, it is clearly talking referring to situations in which if a man/woman has to renounce their belief in Islam, under force…. It doesn’t say anything else. The verse is clearly speaking about rewarding those who stay “pure” and true to their faith, and that if they are forced to convert under harm…nothing will happen if their soul is clean, and if they have good intentions.
This is also known, under general consensus, to refer to the case of Ammar Bin Yassir, one of the companions of Muhammad, when he had to switch religions due to torture.
This is mainly a part of Shia doctrine, as we all know that they were the minority under Sunni rule, and the Sunnis did not like them at all, and this was estabilished to protect their religion, because Sunnis would quite literally harm them if it were found out they were Shiites. It is thought to have originated after a brutal leader by the name of Al-Mansur initiated ruthless campaigns against them.
If you have no idea, keep your mouth shut. A Mark Twain once said..”“It’s better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt”
You’d do well to follow that advice
This is like the xth time I see you posting garbage. I’m beginning to really think that you’re part of the Moshe crew, and that you’re just using that white Gentile name of yours to fool the goyim.
I used to think you might be a real person.
I understand now why UR commentators much smarter than me press the “Troll” button every time they see your name.
That’s not a threat, no matter how much you try to act like it is
Over 100 German cities were bombed. There was massive chaos on the European continent. Civilians were targeted in these allied bombings, not anything against German troops. Why? Dutch Jews were caught up in the mass destruction of Germany. After the war, there was over 400000 Jews in Hungary.
Even ships of refugees were bombed.
https://theconversation.com/why-the-raf-destroyed-a-ship-with-4-500-concentration-camp-prisoners-on-board-75903
“On the afternoon of May 3, 1945, a squadron of RAF Typhoons began their descent to attack Axis shipping in Neustadt Bay, Germany. Below them, the former luxury liner SS Cap Arcona was laden with over 4,500 concentration camp prisoners who had been “evacuated” to the coast – and at around 3pm, the Typhoons from the Second Tactical Air Force, launched their assault. “
Judaism (Satanism) Must Be Eliminated
Franklin: not only are thou just a liar, but thou don’t even understand the fallacy of “question-begging,” fool. I thought thou Jews were supposed to be “smart”? Judaism is Satanism by definition (extreme subjectivism, by which reality is created by mind/consciousness, making the subject into God, the creator–Satanism, by definition). And though human sin and Satanism (extreme subjectivism) cannot be eliminated, Judaism can be eliminated, the Jews following–after which humanity will celebrate a holiday commemorating extermination of Judaism–merely Judaic Satanism.
If you’re trolling, you can stop now.
They are fictional jew at Yad Vashem, nothing more. None of the names at Yad Vashem can be verified. It’s all “smoke and mirrors” (no pun intended). The Dutch and Hungarian jews emigrated to the USA under the D. P. program or went to the Soviet Union, where they could practice their brand of communism.
Aktion Reinhardt (named after Nazi finance minister Fritz Reinhardt, not Reinhard Heydrich as is commonly assumed): Treblinka, Sobibór, Chelmno, Majdanek, and Belzec. The supposed “pure death camps” (as distinct from Auschwitz which even the mainstream acknowledges was primarily an industrial center serving the German war effort).
Nobody said that, schill, you did. Marrying Jewish women is obviously an influence, and it displays the connection he has to them. Even besides that, his comments over the years have been ridiculous. He goes on a show with David Duke about the so called globalists, and as the conversation progesses, they start naming names…and then Duke goes on to name ((them)). Then good ol’ Alex recoils, and then calls calls Duke “obsessed” and says “all I hear is jews jews jews”, and then he deflects and dodges that. For a guy who’s supposed to be revealing the truth, you don’t hear much about the 911 stuff. Or the Federal Reserve and jewish influence. No, the Christian Zionist that this boy is..he says that ARABS and MUSLISM own the Federal Reserve, and Hollywood. Not the jews, but them. He will never mention what needs to be mentioned, he’s a schill, a good goy. Nothing more, nothing less. I’m quite content in knowing that people are starting to see him for what he really is, and I’m happy they’re looking for other options. This is also my last comment to you, you’re very clearly schilling
Cucks, all of them.
Are they all that reasonable….?
If you have read my book, Usury in Christendom: The Mortal Sin that Was and Now is Not you would be aware that I do not ignore Renaissance and post-Renaissance papal hot air, circumlocutions and declamations against certain forms of the renting of money; all of it surreal and worthy of the Theater of the Absurd in that, from the pontificate of Medici Pope Leo X (1515), there has been a gradual dilution of the ancient dogma, with requisite escape clauses established to permit the renting of money in certain situations (situation ethics being the operant theology). This culminated in the lifting, in 1830, of all penalties for renting money by the revolutionary Pope Pius VIII, shortly before the Church went into hock to the Rothschild bank.
After Pius VIII, no usurer was required to make restitution for his ill-gotten gains or even confess them. No usurer is barred from Communion. Bankers and “Payday” lenders are all in good standing in the Church of Rome, but we can console ourselves with the fact that “Usury is still condemned by the Catholic Church.”
Millions of people are turned off to the Church because of the wretched hypocrisy of those who claim to be the followers of Christ.
“We gots to kill everyone on all the other paths to God besides my invented one.”
–pedophile warlord mohammed
As I’m sure you realize, after WW2 there was a massive displacement of people, of every ethnicity. Millions of Russians, Germans, Poles and others were also lost. Tens of millions in the case of the Soviet Union. Where are they? Death by disease, bombings, hunger, were suffered by every population in Europe at the time. This one group’s sufferings is no more important than that of the Moravians or the Silesians. Or, at least it shouldn’t be. Is the baby that burned to death in its mother’s arms when Dresden was bombed worth less than the old man who died at Auschwitz from Typhus?
Bow down and bend over to the new cult of queertianity.
The details of this story are even worse. San Antonio City Council voted to ban @ChickfilA from the airport bc the company gave to…the Fellowship of Christian Athletes & the Salvation Army?!? That’s ridiculous. And not Texas. #LeftistIntolerance
You should ignore him, he’s JIDF using a gentile name for the shekels.
Literally didn’t say that at all. This was also 1400 years ago
They can be, sure. Point is, there’s a difference between someone who thinks, e.g. that Christian Zionists have comparable power with Organized Jewry, and someone like Alex Jones who goes out of his way to avoid talking about Jews at all.
I suggest that instead of playing silly games here you simply look up the word threaten in a decent dictionary, then check out the various definitions to find the one that applies in the particular context in which I used the word.
Get lost ‘Bengali Dude’.
People would focus instead on trade and commerce, in the Hanseatic tradition.
The Hanseatic league did not use “credit banking” which was part of their undoing by the Italian usury banking houses.
Hansa also entered into contracts which allowed creditors and debtors to own percentage shares. For example, if you were a creditor and loaned money for a farm, your percentage would be large at first and decline as the debtor paid off note. Both you and the debtor shared in the risk and profits. During bad harvests you would both take the hit.
In other words, “trade and commerce” of Hanseatic tradition is impossible absent other traditions.
During Kaisers reign, Industrial Capitalism was introduced – which is probably something a new Hanseatic league could go back to. But, then again our ((international friends)) go bezerk whenever industrial capitalism usurps their money making ‘god given’ prerogative.
If you want to know what happened to the missing Jews, consult the organization that has all the data, a staff of over 500 (I think), and who has been researching the matter for 70 years, that would be the International Tracing Service, google them. However, they won’t tell you.
Let’s not forget 503C Pastors of Protestantism, who shake and bake, but never go near deeper truths, for fear of losing their tax free status.
The alt-right has no connection to Christian Zionism at all.
Weird take.
OFF TOPIC
They still do this nowaday in the German Hanseatic region (foremost the Hanseatic City State of Hamburg) with regard to financing ship building ventures and offshore wind farms. Investors who bought in a few years ago did not fare well, though. There was an oversupply of available shipping versus demand, the Baltic Dry Index dropped, and investors lost money. The offshore wind farms have also been a flop because the maintenance costs are higher than anticipated and subsidies have been decreased.
Eric Zemmour said the white proletariat of France ” is “helpless before the ‘ostentatious virility of their black and Arab competitors seducing numerous young white women”. Saker would have us believe that opposition to Islam is a Zionist plot. So are these dickings all by Mossad operatives on False Flag duty? Someone is out of contact with reality, but not alcohol I suspect. Maybe Saker could go on a “mission” that did not involve bottles of spirits, and actually find out what ordinary Frenchmen know. He could start by watching this
False Flag Mossad ect, or is it just that some people seem perfectly normal until you mention the CIA? I suspect it is the latter. The Soviet Union once used atropine and insulin shock comas for psychotic people. Obviously the Saker is not quite that bad. I would urge him to consider another therapy of Soviet psychiatrists
Former GRU chief Igor Sergun gave a speech implying that the US was behind Jihadist revolts. Sergun who had the appearance of a drinker, died suddenly in his mid 50s, like so many Russian men do. The Saker should cut out the vodka.
Good, but if those Jews were not killed in those camps, why then did they not return to their homes after liberation ?
Christianity is not “objective” and certainly not “rational”. Ever heard the phrase credo quia absurdum ?
The 9/11, without any doubt was a FALSE FLAG OPERATION designed and implemented by the zionist neocons, Bush regime and Israel. NO DOUBT.
The criminal neocons and zionist Bush appointed another zionist Jew, Henry Kissinger, to deceive the dummies and bury the truth about 9/11 where carried out by Bush regime and Israel.
[The White House insisted that it was to appoint the commission’s chair, leading some to question the commission’s “independence”. The initial person appointed to head the commission, Henry Kissinger, has been accused by many of having been involved in past government coverups in South America (specifically, the overthrow of the Allende government in Chile), and of having on-going business relationships with members of the bin Laden family in Saudi Arabia. ]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Criticism_of_the_9/11_Commission
Whoever is trying to make people to believe the Jewish mafia hoax story, 19 Arab men with box opener, is either a dummy or the agent of the Jewish mafia mass murderers.
Death to zionist mass murderers and its extension. People are NOT dumb. You will be destroyed soon. You existence is nothing but evil. Only dumb people accept the story of the zionist mass murderers and their stooges.
MAJORITY OF THE US AIRPORTS ARE UNDER MOSAD CONTROL like the treasury, intelligence, presidency, congress, media, casino, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, organ trafficking, sport & games, Hollywood, music, ‘fashion’ and whore houses. Real Estate is becoming Jewish mafia control. Capitalism, usury, and slave trade, Drug trade are all Jewish where is the base of the Jewish mafia power. This base must be destroyed.
READ The jews and Modern Capitalism by Werner Sombart
https://socialsciences.mcmaster.ca/econ/ugcm/3ll3/sombart/jews.pdf
Trump family is owned by the criminal Jewish mafia and Trump is a member of criminal Jewish mafia. He is directed and led by zionist Jews at the WH. He is an illiterate zionist, advised by the criminal Jewish zionists.
He let to the WH by the Jewish mafia bankers, lawyers, sex offenders, pimps, and casino owners.
Only dummies support him.
Who said that if they died, they died at those camps as claimed?
Are these ‘people’ any different from the Nazis they decry daily? Lebensraum, collective punishment , murder of innocents , invasions of neighbours .Also, At the least opposition
to them they start to cry : we sooo helpless and poor and victimised…..but we have nuclear weapons
Trump came close to naming the Jew on many occasions during the campaign, but he was always calculating and disingenuous. No populist or nationalist would thrive in NYC real estate and marry his daughter of to Jared Kushner.
As for Russians being opposed to racialism or policies that favor ethnic Russians, my guess is that Russians would be far more radical, vocal, and actively than the Alt-right if they were faced with cultural and demographic displacement at the hands of a treasonous political class.
I don’t know if it means much, but many Russians on VK.com (Russian Facebook) express hard right and racialist opinions.
20 odd years ago I came across a couple surveys of world jewry by the Jewish Forward magazine/newspaper.
between the late 1930’s and late 1940’s there was a drop in order of 400,000 or so.
Total iirc around 12-13 mill.
I wish I’d kept a copy of the tables but back then the Internet Was Forever, Alas that was not so and they have, of course vanished. I’m sure a trip to one of the Libraries of record could re-unearth it.
Here’s some data published by
https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jewish-population-of-the-world
Year Population
1880 7,800,000
1900 10,600,000
1922 14,400,000
1925 14,800,000
1939 16,728,000
1945 11,000,000
1950 11,297,000
1955 11,800,000
1960 12,079,000
1970 12,585,000
1980 12,819,000
1990 12,868,000
2000 12,900,000
2010 13,428,300
2017 14,511,100
In other words, in the 60 years between 1880-1939 the population went from
7.8 – 16.7 million, an increase of 114%
In the 60 years between 1950 and 2010 the population went from
11.3-13.4 million an increase of 18.5%
The extraordinary fecundity of the first 60 years is a hoax necessitated by the 6 million Holohoax.
Do what I did, paste the data into a spreadsheet and look at a chart, It’s laughable, they really are taking the piss.
My own chosen field of endeavor is indolence and sloth which precludes me from further work on this but I’m sure Mr. Epigone could have a field day with it.
– Eric Zemmour (born in Algeria) is a prominent member of the Zionist French media oligarchy and self-confessed supporter of Israel.
– Pierre Cassen is Jewish and Trotskyist.
https://www.lejdd.fr/Politique/Pierre-Cassen-et-Christine-Tasin-de-la-gauche-a-la-haine-de-l-islam-739326
– Christine Tasin, his “partner”, is a known Israel stooge.
https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/Christine-Tasin-de-Riposte-laique-agent-d-influence-d-Israel-et-du-sionisme-international-9311.html
You have just proved the Saker right: large parts of the so called “French Alternative Right” is controlled by Isreal who speaks in her name.
This, dummy shill, is a scud missile.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scud
Now this is the damage done by 2 of these babies in Tel Aviv
Saddam fired 42 Scud to Israel in the first Iraq war, you dummy shill. Israel was so pleased with that! Do try again.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iraq–Israel_relations
The Saker actually says that the leadership of the alternate right is wall to wall Zionist, whereas there exists a lot of anti-Zionist/Israel/Jewish sentiment amongst the rank and file.
Have you ever heard that Tertullian never said that?
‘Credo quia absurdum’ is a malicious modern paraphrase (by Voltaire, no less) of Tertullian’s original phrase:
“et mortuus est dei filius: [prorsus] credibile est, quia ineptum est.
et sepultus resurrexit: certum est, quia impossibile”.
“and the Son of God died, it is [utterly] credible, because it is unfitting;
and he was buried and rose again; it is certain, because it is impossible”.
It was adduced as a reason (among others) why the body of Christ was a real body taken from the virginal body of Mary, but not by way of human procreation, in a polemical work against the Gnostic Docetism*, ‘De Carne Christi’. Tertullian argued that “the choice of ‘foolish’ flesh is part of [God’s] conscious rejection of conventional wisdom” and that “Without true incarnation, there can be no true redemption… God must have flesh, in order to have a real death and real resurrection.”
*docetism (from the Koine Greek: δοκεῖν/δόκησις dokeĩn “to seem”, dókēsis “apparition, phantom” is the doctrine that the phenomenon of Jesus, his historical and bodily existence, and above all the human form of Jesus, was mere semblance without any true reality. Broadly it is taken as the belief that Jesus only seemed to be human, and that his human form was an illusion.
Docetism, like the ‘monotheistic’ religions like Judaism, Islam and ‘Science’, denies the Incarnation, the Trinity, the Resurrection and actively fight against them.
Now this is an idiotic line of defense as no other:
Judge: your story is bullshit, much of the available evidence flies in the face of it. I don’t believe this is how it all happened.
Counselor Reed: Now judge, explain then in “practical terms” how it could have been done?
Judge: Go fuck yourself dummy shill. It is not the work of a judge to come up with hypotheses.
Counselor Reed goes home and, from then on, writes one idiotic post about “conspiracy theories” twice a year because he still does not understand, retard as he is, that the work of a judge or a researcher is not to come up with alternative hypotheses, but to examine the evidence and to determine which entity was more likely to commit the crime, be it because of geopolitical gains (Israel) revenge (Iraq fired 42 scud missiles, 40 feet tall and 11k lbs each to Israel in 1991) circumstancial evidence (mossad operatives arrested driving vans to which explosive trained dogs reacted on inspection, mossad operatives ready to film before the planes crashed on a roof, arrested for 2 months and quetly released and deported etc) or declarations of an Italian ex president (Cossiga) in an Italian most read newspaper, that 911 was joint CIA-Mossad operation.
Israel did it? Could be
Is there solid proof of it? Nope
Is there *reason* to believe Mossad operatives could have played a part in the operation? YES
Am I supposed to speculate about how big of a role they played, their motivations and a detailed description of their MO so you, Fred Reed-tard can dismiss the whole thing as unbelievable balooney? No, you manchild retard, no need to do that.
Classic hallmark of a controlled opposition movement.
BTW, let me rephrase my question: if you believe the claims about camps like Treblinka, etc., in what sense are you skeptical about the official story?
It’s exactly because states like Iraq, Libya, and Syria were stable, secular states that they are targeted for destabilization and destruction by Israel: Oded Yinon, simply a modern variant of divide-and-conquer.
I quite often go to his site, and usually agree with him. If he says the Latin Schismatic Church that calls itself, and itself only, the Catholic Church, is fraud, I would agree with him. But he lumps the Reformed Church in with them. Here we disagree.
But, plain as daylight from the words of Jesus I quoted, from Matthew 23, there is no Church hierarchy. “Call no man your father upon the earth.” (23:9) We have the occasional disgusting, ceremonious foot washing by the head of the Roman hierarchy to meet the “he who would be great among you, let him be your servant” rule, but it is fraud.
It also appears (though I stand to be corrected) that only the hierarchy, the magicians who can transform bread into human flesh, constitute the “Catholic Church”. Their lay people are not members of the “Catholic Church”, are simply those who bow to the magicians.
My mistake, I think, was in confusing patristic with hierarchical. If you call early theologians the “Church Fathers” you don’t necessarily repudiate those words of Jesus.
Yet the earliest theologians were not the only theologians. The later ones built on the writings of the earlier ones. Perhaps the greatest of them all was John Calvin, more knowledgeable of the writings of the early “Church Fathers” than anyone in the “church” of Rome at the time. If anyone wants to stand for the Patristic Church and doesn’t include Calvin among the Church Fathers, he is ignorant.
There is another problem with the Orthodox Church. Due to its intolerance of the “unorthodox” Church, its legacy is Islam. Steven Runciman, in his book The First Crusade, goes into this.
As a result the Byzantine emperor persecuted them, persecuted the Egyptian and Syrian Christians, and so, at the time of the Muslim invasions of those lands, the Christian armies were divided and the Egyptian and Syrian Christians accepted the non-persecuting Muslim rule.
That’s what the Saker’s Church has given us. Islam.
You are not saying anything I was not already knowing.
However, the origin of ‘Lah’ is only a specific deity among the hundreds that were enshrined at Mecca.
Many of the others also, I suppose, having become nameless, remained there until this century, when the Sauds, in a fit of vandalism as part of making Mecca Moslem Disneyland, finally destroyed them.
Alain Soral is a man in France who did not commit any violent crime but speaks his mind and gives his opinions on various topics and produces different analysis of French society. Manuel Valls, who was the French Minister of the Interior in 2012, has denounced several times Alain Soral and Dieudonne, a political commentator and a comic, as vectors of hatred in the country and Soral as a thinker who has inspired the “extreme right”. At 1min. 50seconds he states: “ […] the fight is not over and we will pursue it because it involves the republic, the freedom of the press and the democracy.”
Alain Soral is currently, as of January 24th 2019 is faced with fines of 371 064$, 3 years 9 months and 10 days of imprisonment for speaking his mind.
https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/Liste-des-proces-en-cours-impliquant-Alain-Soral-et-Egalite-Reconciliation-22084.html
He has founded the organization Equality and Reconciliation, the site is in French, and it has sections in different parts in France. Their website is, according to alexa.com, 246th in France and places 8379 in the world. It is one of the most visited sites of re-information in France. Aside from articles, videos and suggested books to read (they run their own publishing house), they hold all sorts of conferences across France on a wide variety of topics. At least when they aren’t forced to hold the conference in a field due to anti-fa forces and municipal government officials putting pressure on the people who wanted to rent the room for the conference. This is done under the pretext of fighting “racism and anti-Semitism”.
Alain Soral is among the few in France to stand against the power of the organized Jewish lobby. Here is a short video of 8 mins 47 seconds, filmed in February 2012, with English subtitles about the CRIF, the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France, Conseil Représentatif des instituions juives de france (French AIPAC) and their annual dinner where all the important members of government show up.
The second link is a video of 38mins filmed in 2013 with English subtitles of Alain Soral being interviewed by BFM TV, a mainstream news channel. His team filmed the interview to broadcast it on their website and show the attempt at misinformation. This video, while longer, is well worth the watch as it gives a general explanation of the situation in France which still holds true today.
Very true, except the policy seems more like just ‘destroy’, not ‘divide and rule’.
To think, the Americans and some Europeans own tax dollars and state debts paid for the whole Israeli programme!
Magic, really.
“Alain Soral is among the few in France to stand against the power of the organized Jewish lobby”
I completely agree. Mr Soral is a remarkably intelligent intellectual, with insight and vision.
Him and his courageous organisation have had a profound formative effect on the political awakening of the French-speaking community over the past decade, including an undeniable impact on the “Yellow Vests” movement.
It is so refreshing to hear the voice of reason. Russia has nothing to fear from America. Neither did Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, or any of the freedom loving peoples of the world. Uncle Sam loves you.
This is a pile of stinking BS which keeps accumulating inside the mental bubble in which Luther, Calvin and their consorts in the anti-Orthodox ‘Sola Fide’ deception enveloped the ‘West’.
Who gave Islam to the ‘West’? “Liever Turks dan Paaps (“Rather Turkish than Papist”)” were the Dutch Calvinists beloved by Suleiman the Magnificent “since they did not worship idols, believed in one God and fought against the Pope and Emperor” clamoring. The Dutch and English Protestant pirates allied with the Muslim pirates of Barbary in plundering the Christians and selling Christian slaves to the Mores and Turks.
Excellent post.
100% agree. Anyone that can’t figure out that most of the Alt-right is just an Israeli psy-op is not paying attention. There are gullible dupes as well.
They act just like Israelis because they’re on the Zionist’s payroll. Just Israel trying to gain sympathy for their evil deeds by starting similar movements in other countries. They’re playing you though, they’ll never let you have what they want for themselves. That wouldn’t be “good for the Jews” as they say.
Anyone else notice that the more Trump bends over for Israel and Wall St, the less heat he gets from the corrupt media, the establishment, and Mueller?
Ironic that pretty much the same day he recognizes Golan as Israel, that Russiagate pretty much ends.
Lets remember that Mueller was in charge of FBI at time of investigation of 9/11, you think they told us the truth about that after seeing this Russiagate hoax play out? Fred Reed does…
Mossad’s execution of 9-11 should have been a wake up call.
You guys subscribed to the phony WMD and coyote planes dissapearing into the babylonian twin towers whilst your intuition should have kicked in and told you something is not right.
9-11 should have been the litmus test for truth but you conveniently ignored it. You looked the other way due to cognitive dissonance.
You followed Bush’s order to go on a spending spree with more credit card debt jacked up with high interest to feed the satanic cabal instead.
With all these bogus wars on terror and non-ending hoaxes you have unwittingly supported the Zionist Satanic push for one world disorder.
At this point, all you can do is repent for your sins and start fighting back the criminal enterprize who are in charge of orchestrating all these bogus war on terror, creating these monstrous, diabolical, sinister ISISraHELL with the help of al-CIA-da and MOSSAD.
Alternate would be to sit back and enjoy bigger fireworks than 9-11 coming near you whilst they prepare greater IzraHELL for the coming of their Yahweh, The Anti-Christ dajjal who will globalize his reign of terror from Jerusalem.
Either way buckle up for a roller coaster ride with some of these demonic, totally psychopathic, diabolical, sinister, pathological liars and corrupters of mother earth. You reap what you sow.
The infuriating thing about 9/11 and the multitude of lesser false flags which both preceded and followed it is that, although most Americans know it was as phoney as a three and a half dollar fed reserve note, everyone seems content to put up with the extremely phoney “war on terror” it was designed to create and which has already destroyed a hand full of countries in the world, caused the murder of upwards of two million people, mostly using U.S. military, and turned the U.S. into a ruthlessly insane police state wherein everyone is made to obey patently unlawful statutes in the name of “emergency” while the ruling elite has quit obeying any laws at all while gathering a massive military presence to cow the now restless and resentful public. – See more at:Christopher Bollyn: The Man Who Solved 9/11
Brother, please fill me in on your source of magic mashrooms.
Why has the comments section of unz turned into such a parade of cretins?
Love it, only it is Uncle Shmuel not Uncle Sam.
Thank you for digging up the details. I was just thinking that those “virility” claims stink like text-book jewing.
What is wrong with Islam – there is something about Islam that engenders hate among some of its followers – there is some internal angst that attracts a significant segment of Muslims to coercion, compulsion, and oppression. All Muslim countries fear fundamentalists Islamists. Most countries that call themselves Muslim – are run by dictators and generals who fear Muslim fundamentalists, and that must use military force to maintain control (Egypt).
Clearly the fear of the Islamists is greatest in Muslim countries – NOT – the West.
It would be good if Muslims could modernize themselves and shake the angst that plagues their countries.
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
p.s. Except for a few instances, it appears that a democratic Muslim majority nation is not a functioning possibility.
It means a lot. There’s nothing more important (to me) than the survival of our race.
Rush Limbaugh — sure.
Jared Taylor? It’s not clear how much of that is a tactical decision. He mostly leaves out the JQ, rather than promoting an alternative narrative.
Why are people still talking about an isolated act of terrorism that occurred 18 years ago?
Back in 2001 when 9-11 occurred, people were not talking about events which took place in 1983.
Now that a child born the year 9-11 took place is now a legal adult, why do people still obsess over the event?
Yes, 9-11 was a tragedy. But it occurred almost 20 years ago. That is nearly a generation.
Saker is only partly right. The ‘French Alternative Right’ altogether was created by the sayanim. They are also against the ‘intégrisme catholique’ of the Front National.
No, he has it right. but it is the terminology that is confusing. The Bannon – Breitbart Trumper wing he is is talking about are Zionist and were called “Alt Right” for awhile. Now they are called Alt Right Lite by anti Zionist rightists to distinguish them from the real Alt Right like on CounterCurrents or Enoch’s site who are fervently anti Zionist. Actually I think the most immediately relevant title for the Anti Zionist Right is Dissident Right or Revolutionary Conservative
Fundamentalist Islamists are, well… fundamental to Islam.
The prophet promised his followers that: “God will send to His community at the head of each century those who will renew its faith for it”. Those who will punish the laxity, disobedience, apostasy of the Muslims who fell into ‘moderation’.
Soon enough, such reports will be too ‘harmful to the public’ a la NZ recently, and viewing any such report a crime…
Because it reveals your ugly tribe for what it is. Every time you get away with a crime against the goyim you leave a trail – which is then connected by increasingly aware goyim to other crimes and other trails.
And then, one day, you completely fail to out-smart the goyim, don’t get away with it, and all the debts become due.
Did I just read correctly you think people who claim Mossad behind 9/11 to have no proof?
Seriously?
Jew control of all western nations, their politicians, security services, academia, msm…..I could name more. In fact why bother as I’d only be regurgitating what’s been stated already.
However there are three overwhelming pieces of evidence that prove Israeli involvement.
1. Five “Dancing”, Israelis, set up cameras, pointing at the towers long before the attacks and on Israeli TV stated “we were there to DOCUMENT THE EVENT” proving foreknowledge. The fact they were extradited to Israel in the first place proves Jewish power and not only that, had it been any other country, where these men went on national TV and said what they did, the USA would have bombed them immediately.
2. A group of Mossad agents, disguised as artists, just happened to rent out whole floors in one of the Towers, where the planes hit. Pictures taken, by them, show them in construction gear, in front of hundreds of boxes with a code on, in the business known to be DETONATION TRIGGERS! They were extradited back to Israel. Like the above point shows INSANE Jewish power to have them released and forgotten about. Again had this been another nation the USA would have bombed them immediately.
3. Israeli texting service texted all Jews not to go to work, in the towers, on 9/11.
All these points would be enough for everyone involved, up on terrorism and mass murder charges, facing the death penalty. The fact all are free and forgotten about shows Jewish control of politics (no one called for these people to be extradited), the police (suspects released), judiciary (no call for trial of suspects), security services (almost non existant investigation whitewashed) and msm (very little reported on the matter.
There are much more obvious points but I really can’t be bothered. The afforementioned points are enough. Any law abiding coutry would have arrested these people an most certainly tortured them to find their leaders. Jewish power is the power to stop discussion on Jewish power.
Comparing how he started out, and how he is now, I am inclined to believe that Alex Jones is deathly afraid of going there, for his life and/or media company. Of course, he has the Victor’s view on history, and annoys the hell out of me, but the way he is on subjects that would necessitate criticism of Israel or the tribe’s power’s role in general, he seems even comical in how he avoids them.
Reading CODOH has convinced me that no “gas-chambers” existed. There were less than 4 million Jews under Nazi control. The number 6 million is a “magic” number for Jews, used already many times before WW II to indicate Jewish “victims”. Ground penetrating radar has found no disturbance of the soil of Treblinka where allegedly 800,000 Jews would have been burried. But the fact remains that Jews from all over Europe were abducted to concentration camps and most “did not return”. In all revisionist literature I cannot find an explanation for their whereabouts.
Why are people talking about it?
Why are people talking about JFK, the moon landing, the holocaust, all that happened long before 9/11?
Without 9/11 there would have been no Afghanistan, Iraq, 7/7, Madrid, Paris attacks etc, Libya, Syria, Sudan, mass migration into Europe, ISIS/AL QAEDA, soon to be civil war……the list goes on. Also think of the drastic changes in life with ‘anti terrorism’ legislation forced upon the western peoples in Europe. And then there’s the TSA in the USA. 9/11 brought in the police state.
1-4 – Alan Sabrosky — Was 9/11 a Mossad operation? on The Kevin Barrett Show
Why didn’t the Goyim realize this BEFORE losing trillions in Afghanistan and Iraq?
Why was Bin Laden so eager to accept credit and die for an enemy country whom he professed to despise?
What was Bin Laden’s benefit? The guy lived in caves for years when he was already from a rich family and what could Jews have offered him?
So if it were a Jewish plot, why didn’t Bin Laden or Al Quaida profess their innocence?
Finally, why do you believe I am Jewish?
5-6 – Alan Sabrosky — Was 9/11 a Mossad operation? on The Kevin Barrett Show
9 11 AND ISRAEL ALAN SABROSKY’S SHOCKING PRESS TV INTERVIEW
YouTube 139,114 views
Alan Sabrosky: Israel writing US laws, Zionist lobby now has total control
Your strained attempt at sarcasm has backfired. Suggesting that Russia is somehow equivalent to these three Muslim countries is so ludicrous that Russians will likely feel insulted by your remark.
Hmm — you say fundamentalist Islamists are doing God’s work.
Hmm — “God well send — Those who will punish” — it seems that by having dictators and generals running Muslim nations – that they are “punishing God’s punishers” (the Islamist guardians of Islam).
Hmm — the Muslim nations are going directly against their God!
Hmm — maybe Islam is not a religion for free democratic nation states.
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
No it is not, with the possible exception of the region in and close to St. Petersburg.
It is understandable that western Europeans feel that way, but Europe is a very diverse place, and obviously people in the eastern regions feel differently, for instance those living in Poland and Lithuania.
My point was that after Russia leaves its Stalinist military enclave, located hundreds of miles west of its own territory, Europeans in the Baltic states that broke free of the USSR would then likely share your sentiment too, after a period of mental adjustment, premised on friendly relations. Advocating for Russia to leave Kaliningrad makes it more likely that the US then withdraws from Europe too than insisting that Russia continue its illegal occupation there. Therefore, you ought to be supporting a Russian withdrawal.
If the US military were to persist in remaining anyway people would know that it must be for the sake of supporting Israel, by providing for it reliable control of air space along direct routes between it the US, which happen to pass over western Turkey and much of Europe (but not Russia). If that were the case, Europeans could then focus on that topic.
The obstructionists – those who want the Russian military to remain – thus fall into at least one of the following three categories:
• Nostalgic Stalinist warmongers, yearning for a re-occupation of independent Baltic countries;
• Obsessive German-haters, abhorring the future prospect of a revitalized city of Königsberg;
• Paranoid Zionists, fearing Europe might some day deny overflight routes between the US and Israel;
Those who fall into all three categories are the ones who are most keen to prevent a public discussion on the matter, under some dishonest guise or another to obfuscate their true motives. Those who fall into only one of these categories, but feel strongly about their conviction, will align with those from other categories to find commonality on this particular issue. Those who do not fall into any of these three categories ought to understand where their interests lie, instead of allowing themselves to be befuddled by phony arguments advanced by the obstructionists, and support a long overdue Russian withdrawal.
Image:
Netanyahu and Putin with grim faces and blue ties nonetheless find common cause at nostalgic 2018 “Victory Day” extravaganza in Moscow that commemorates the defeat of Germany 73 years before, as soldiers with red flags waving from their bayonetts march past the VIP reviewing stand
Do those eight military guys in uniform (four of them marching) have frozen pizzas inside their hats to keep their heads cool?
Russia already did that: it dismantled the Warsaw Pact and closed down all its bases in Eastern Europe leaving but that one in Kaliningrad. And what did the US do? Did it dismantle NATO and close all but one of its bases in Europe or expand still further opening new bases on Russia’s border? Russia wanted what you mention, it’s US and EU that don’t.
Amusing. Wild words. You condemn the Protestants for not worshiping idols. And you blame the Dutch and the pirates.
And stand for outright rejection of those very plain words of Jesus, “And call no man your father: for one is your Father, which is in heaven.” The infallible top Roman hierarch has the authority to overrule the words of the Bible, and has overruled those words. He’s replaced the NT with flying “saints” i.e. minor gods to be prayed to. That’s one or two of the reasons the Reformers almost unanimously called the Roman Pope the Antichrist. And it was they who were the top theologians of the era, but of course an ignorant pope could overrule all.
The particular Antichrist who was ruling when the European secular rulers ended the Thirty Years War was furious that they had ended the war without his permission. He commanded the kings and princes to continue the war till the Protestants were wiped out but they had the impertinence to ignore his commands, when he had higher authority than they. There followed endless plotting by him and his exclusively universal sect to undermine peace. The Protestants moved on and forgot about it, but we see the endless war of the Antichrist against the Reformed Church continuing to this very day.
There’s an old maxim, never argue over religion. No-one ever wins. So let’s drop it, shall we?
Excellent. Thank you.
Stunning.
I take it you are just satisfying yourself by jerking off. Okay by me. Keep at it.
That, my friend, is a key concept.
‘Merkins, even the most intelligent, and especially the most “educated,”are probably the most brainwashed people in the world and almost to a man rely on some “authority” (preferably, evidently, some moron on the toob), for guidance. I don’t know if we will ever begin to trust our intuition or even to question anything.
Christianity is rational. And it is so in almost every way save for the nature of God and the one relationship to him. In terms of creating rational basis for having a relationship in him alone — that’s is something that is hard to make into a rational policy.
And that is why those who have apoplectic fits about Christ turn nearly every contention into a careless mish mash personal affair, making up things that christians believe, distorting scripture, distorting the person, mischaracterizing arguments. Because faith and practice is very rational overall, it’s practical in nearly every way – especially in how address one’s fellow humans. Even the that practice of tolerance when your enemies are beyond the pale in accusation has practical value.
But how to have a relationship to the living God one on one, that is a matter rife with issues and the one nearly all ‘nay sayers’ truly wish to avoid. That face to face they cannot stomach. So in a bid to avoid that they will send themselves into apoplectic fits mangling scripture literally, mangling the context of scripture, mangling your position not only scripture, but anything else, especially eager are they to slide scripture or belief into contention and when you respond in full force tit for tat correcting their mangled mess — having not disssuaded you — they will shriek, howl and cry foul.
Case in point, Israel’s existence despite my clear and repeated secular position on the matter — some constantly and repeatedly shrieked and howled my comments on that note was scripture — they were wrong and they knew it, but the only recourse — is to wail and mantra their deliberately misconstrued nonsense. These attacks on faith are rarely about Christ. Many are the personal disappointments some had in their relationships to and with people of faith in some congregation, some cleric, etc and that wound is personal and has blurred their view on a relationship with the spiritual.
Laugh.
Christianity is very rational and has sound rationales in most aspects of everyday life – even political discourse and policy. The trick which is hard sometimes, is translating that faith and the expectations of God into secular thought. Which is why I am careful about spiritual claims regarding Israel the issue regarding Israel’s on discussions regarding policy rests, not God’s say so. But instead on the actions surrounding the 1947 — 1948 UN discussions. But christians should know that even that discussion will not
bar the personally agendized from introducing scripture to give themselves room to make false accusations.
Christian faith and practice is very prescient and rational indeed for secular living.
Neither did the Indians, Mexicans, Nicaraguans, Germans, Japanese, Vietnamese or do the Venezuelans to mention a few more…
Taqiyya was condoned by Muhammad himself in order to have a poet murdered who had “insulted” him.
Source : Hadith Bukhari : Volume 5, Book 59, Number 369.
You can find this in the following video :
3.50-4.14
This video contains further material about the “Ugly Truth about Prophet Muhammad”, such as his beheading of 800 Jewish men, his robberies of caravans, his sexual misconduct and his slavery. In Qur’an 8 : 41 “Allah” allows Muhammad to take one fifth of the booty of every caravan he robbed.
Have you still not figured out that you are the follower of a rogue religion ?
From what I can gather George Pell wasn’t very good at replying to people either.
I agree with you on this. But if there’s no evidence they were killed at those camps, and if it’s likely many did indeed die, it would have to be somewhere in the SU under Soviet auspices (because if they had a better story for the Germans doing it there, they would have run with this rather than the one they used). So your initial claim I responded to – about the deaths taking place in the SU being a “ridiculous conspiracy theory” – can’t be right, no? Remember, the whole “Polish death camp” meme only went into high gear in the summer of 1944, as the Soviets began to push beyond their pre-war borders.
Not exactly, exactly.
All of these states…… Iraq , Libya , Syria, Lebanon (to which one may add Iran) share the common bond of offering unconditional support for Palestine and the Palestinian cause.
Not one of these countries formally recognizes the legitimacy of the State of Israel…..referring to it, most often, not as “Israel”, but as the… “Zionist Entity”.
They all believe the existence of the state of Israel is (by and large) illegitimate and the land should be returned to Palestine.
BTW,If you are curious which, among the countries in South America, is most vehemently supportive of Palestine and the Palestinian cause….venture to take a guess…..
Hey, look at that,……you guessed right .
Venezuela.
There are many reasons why people are still talking about nine eleven. The doers have not been brought to justice. Many people are still dying from the fumes of that day. Seven nations targeted for the nine eleven false flag are still being targeted. If we do not challenge the doers who did this, they will do it again and again. Never again! should be the motto to the doers of that evil deed. We have to continue to speak up until the doers never again! do such a thing again.
The fumes from the day are still killing people.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6995820/9-11-new-york-twin-towers-cancer/
NEARLY 10,000 people have suffered cancers linked to the toxic dust and smoke resulting from 9/11.
With the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks a month away, the federal World Trade Center Health Program has counted 9,795 first responders and other New Yorkers with cancer deemed 9/11-related.
70 or more different type of cancers are linked to Ground Zero fumes.
https://www.vocativ.com/357177/911-disease/index.html
“Physicians now believe that nearly 70 types of cancer may be linked to Ground Zero fumes. That’s because cancer-causing material continued to billow across Lower Manhattan as a cloud of carcinogens drifted across the carnage. “We will never know the composition of that cloud, because the wind carried it away, but people were breathing and eating it,” Michael Crane, also of the WTC Health Program, told Newsweek. “What we do know is that it had all kinds of god-awful things in it. Burning jet fuel. Plastics, metal, fiberglass, asbestos. It was thick, terrible stuff. A witch’s brew.”
“9/11 is still killing,” said John Feal, an advocate for WTC responders.”
The wars on seven nations in the Middle east for the nine eleven false flag are still going on.
https://genius.com/General-wesley-clark-seven-countries-in-five-years-annotated
“I knew why, because I had been through the Pentagon right after 9/11. About ten days after 9/11, I went through the Pentagon and I saw Secretary Rumsfeld and Deputy Secretary Wolfowitz. I went downstairs just to say hello to some of the people on the Joint Staff who used to work for me, and one of the generals called me in. He said, “Sir, you’ve got to come in and talk to me a second.” I said, “Well, you’re too busy.” He said, “No, no.” He says, “We’ve made the decision we’re going to war with Iraq.” This was on or about the 20th of September. I said, “We’re going to war with Iraq? Why?” He said, “I don’t know.” He said, “I guess they don’t know what else to do.”
So I said, “Well, did they find some information connecting Saddam to al-Qaeda?” He said, “No, no.” He says, “There’s nothing new that way. They just made the decision to go to war with Iraq.” He said, “I guess it’s like we don’t know what to do about terrorists, but we’ve got a good military and we can take down governments.” And he said, “I guess if the only tool you have is a hammer, every problem has to look like a nail.”
This is a memo that describes how we’re going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran.” I said, “Is it classified?” He said, “Yes, sir.” I said, “Well, don’t show it to me.” And I saw him a year or so ago, and I said, “You remember that?” He said, “Sir, I didn’t show you that memo! I didn’t show it to you!”
I thought the US was built on a separation of church/synagogue and state. Why is our nation using a religious theme for its wars such as the seven nations to destroy charade?
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/961561/jewish/Positive-Commandment-187.htm
“The same applies to this mitzvah (command) of killing all descendants of the seven nations, which is a milchemes mitzvah (mandatory war command). In every generation we are required to uproot them and search after them down to the last individual. We did this until King David destroyed them completely, with the survivors being scattered and assimilated among the nations until they disappeared.”
HARBINGER
George Bush would have invaded Iraq ANYHOW and made no pretense of linking Saddam with Bin Laden.
Americans foolishly supported this, which led to ISIS (Afghanistan had nothing to do with that) and also millions of refugees (Few of whom come from Afghanistan). Assad would have been at war anyhow in Syria.
Africa, the source of most of the refugees, would still have been the source of massive refugee influxes. Iraqis and Afghani are not the source of most refugees, Syria and Africa are.
Madrid would have happened anyhow. I don’t know about 7.7 or even what that is.
The US Police State would exist anyhow because the Mestizos and Black gangs are at insurgent levels which require a militarized police in order to prevent cities from transforming into Brazilian favelas in a spiral of crime and drugs.
TSA I agree with.
I’ve used the Quran, you’ve used the hadith. My point literally is superior to you as it is straight from the Quran. Deal with it. Slavery was a thing of the past, and it’s irrelevant. The Quran supercedes the Hadith. You argue exactly like a jew
Isolated?
For sure. And that one thinks it was an isolated event! Isolated!!! He must not know what the word means in everyday American English.
He occasionally offers some decent insights, but this was not one of them.
Isolated, indeed. Sheesh!
Sorry to see that you’re having such a difficult day, but many of “the” goyim have long realized much of it. You’d be surprised at how much has been realized about the basic concepts.
You may want to look into some of the more rational forms of reform Judaism, Christianity and Islam, for instance.
Russia showed plenty of good will by dismantling the Warsaw Pact and closing down its military bases in Eastern Europe except for that Kaliningrad you’re so obsessed with. And what have the US and NATO done in return to reciprocate? Now if they had dismantled NATO and the US had withdrawn all its bases save for one, say in Germany, to negotiate for that Kaliningrad, then I could perhaps understand you. You are a TOTAL IDIOT. “Been-nowhere-done-nothing” should be your true useless name. You’re using too much word space on this thread to tell us nothing at all.
Only foolish ‘Merkins did that and even then not all fools did. Even fools like me did not.
SAKER,
All these people you’re condemning as being National Zionists are the very same one that the Western Neocons are denouncing as Russophiles and Russian agents funded by Putin. What’s going on here?
Liberals have never adopted Mediterranean (Greek or Roman) pagan ways or philosophy, aside from some foul, corruptive and corrosive practices of the cults of some gods as was the celebration of indulgence, sexual deviancy or greed for example; but such were those gods who celebrated it: they demand it from their followers. Such cults should have either been banned or forced underground; it was the sin of those watchers who were overlooking our civilization to allow the influence of such foul, cancerous and mortal gods to flourish. The civilization should have gone Spartan way from the beginning and organize society in accordance to the traditions, principles and customs of the god of war thus making soldiers out of its children in all places but those designated, protected and blessed to be the sacred places of the goddess of Nature, the god of wisdom, intelligence, learning and knowledge, the god of labor and diligence and the god of afterlife and ancestors. But instead of raising soldiers, scientists, bees and priests of nature, civilization was corrupted to produce entertainers, harlots, whores, thieves and all kind of deviants especially those of sexual divergence. Anyhow, pagans then had gods and served them, liberals do not and serve noone but their selfish selves: their foul and deviant desires, their greed, their lust, their ignorance and arrogance and any kind of depravity humanoid mammals has ever conjured or thought of. There can be no comparison between nihilistic liberals and ancient pagans, even though liberals by definition of you euros are pagans themselves. That is by your definition, closer look shows wide difference in nature. Where the nature differs, there can be no equality, symmetry or parity.
Clown, there is no Europe south of Alps and Pyrenees Mountains. Euros did try their best to spread their Europa eastward but they were ultimately defeated in WW2. Europa was geographically everything outside Greek realm and borders. Later on Germanic euro adopted the name to represent some kind of a “continent” only they can see and in which Germanic euro would be the king while blighted despicable Slav its slave and servant who would also profit somewhat from it.
MR SHEETE
I’m not Jewish but I have observed that during a war the flaming Leftist Jews are derided by Gentile Americans for protesting and criticizing it and not “supporting our troops”.
Then, years later, the Gentiles begin to claim that these wars were a result of Jews.
Irish-Catholics like Michael Moore, whose fearless pugnaciousness seemingly always translates into hardcore Democrat signs, usually escape blame. Even though they are bigger Leftists than Jews, having no Neo-con auxiliary as Jews do.
I’m Christian and have no idea how you related Reformed or Orthodox Judaism or Islam to this subject-I find it this inapplicable to the topic…but perhaps I’m ignorant.
Allah is the name of one and only God muslims worship, you little propagandist, despicable, lying Anglo imbecile. The people of Malta who are Christians call their God by its name, and it is not Allah, you lying despicable creature. Christians do not call its God “Allah” because Christians are not Muslims, you despicable, moronic, degenerate liberal creature.
Maltese are Christian Arabs. He is not mistaken in pointing out many Maltese words are Arabic. Maltese are a genetic mixture of Sicilians and Arabs.
Your eyes are brown you are so full of it.
You are a silly person who doesn’t understand that the Pope’s official publication, La Civilta Catollica, had a lengthy three part series on the Jewish Question in the late 19th century
http://www.catholicapologetics.info/apologetics/judaism/jewrope.htm
That is just one, there are MANY more – example of just how full of it you are….
Your phony argumentation about Usury was entirely eviscerated in the letter section of “Culture Wars”
You imagine your own self contra mundum whereas your understanding of Usury and Confessional praxis is merely dumb.
You are not a Catholic, you have no understanding or appreciation of the Sacrament of Confession, and so you imagine your ideas of what has to happen once a sin has been confessed are normative but that is just moral arrogance abut a subject you clearly have no idea about.
I went to Amazon to read a few responses to your last attack on the Church (it is interesting that there is unity of protestants and Jews in that they both hate and attack the Catholic Church) 700 pages of nonsense.
You make note of Hermes Trismegistus and claim his ideas became part of Catholic Doctrine whereas the truth is that it was your boy, the Jew-hating, fart joke telling. vow-breaking, drunk, the gnostic Martin Luther, who based his entire theology on the gnosticism of that heretical lunatic, and this has been proven, with many direct quotes from Luther in a nearly 600 page study of Luther by Theobald Beer “Der froehliche Wechsel and Streit.”
It is little wonder that men take the time to respond to your insanity because when they do you merely gainsay the facts that disprove you.
O, and if Saker choses to do so, he can challenge me and I will PROVE that his schismatic and heretical community DID acknowledge and rely upon Paul Primacy.
As for you, Hoffman, why don’t you tell us what lil’ protestant sect you are a member of and prove from the bible that your sect was promised by Jesus Christ to be faithful and last until the end of time…
You spend much of your time attacking the Catholic Church in a quite clear example of psychological projection and as a way of you dissipating the psychic pressure created by your cognitive dissonance.
You can’t crap or get off the pot – you KNOW that Jesus Christ established His Hierarchal Church Church to last until the end of time and so you are condemned to search for any reason that will let you off the hook for not being part of it.
Dear Saker. It is clear you hate the Catholic Church and one primary reason your for that hatred is Papal Primacy.
OK, then on that basis you also have to hate the Fathers of your faith:
https://ebougis.wordpress.com/my-eastern-papist-florilegium/
What makes you think I care if you are or not?
I already addressed that. here we go, again.
So, you see, even Jews understand the basic concepts and even addressed them often in their old books.
An important underlying concept is that it’s always the “Kine of Bashan” against the rest of us. If that’s not clear enough, then I don’t know how to answer you.
That is a ridiculous, erroneous and misleading statement. It would help your understanding of reality if you’d visit a site like antiwar.com once in a while. As far as I know, they are one of very many who have a consistent record of denouncing the wars before the bombings and shootings occur. the same went on during the “world” wars as well.
I challenge you to find one source there that supports what the US is doing in Venezuela as we speak. I’ll grant you, they typically do not blanket condemn all Jews for every evil, if they ever do, but no rational, or semi-rational, person does.
Note: To anyone who cares, I am currently unable to edit my comments after posting them here. Highly annoying, but that’s life.
Now you yourself resort to taqiyya. Sources of Islamic jurisprudence are :
1) Qur’an, 2) Sunnah, 3) Ijma, 4) Qiyas.
Sunnah is mostly based on Hadiths. Bukhari together with Muslim are considered to be the most sahih (“authentic”) of the Hadiths.
About Sunnah :
Wikipedia, Sunnah.
The Qur’an affirms that the Prophet Muhammad is a good example for Muslims to follow :
So if the prophet Muhammad waged war, had his personal enemies murdered, robbed caravans, engaged in slavery, sexual misconduct and lying that is worthy of emulation by all Muslims. With 1,5 billion people in the world with such a “religion” that is highly problematic. Perhaps not for the Muslims themselves, but for us non-Muslims definitely so.
Peace (the real peace, not the Islamic one).
Southern Europa is the Alps, Germanic. Is Southern Europa really poorer than northern? I’d say quite the opposite. But you wanted to compare us Mediterraneans with you Germanics. It’s because we don’t devastate our nature either via industry which is using nature as the fuel for its products and is by far and wide margin the biggest pollutant or via breeding (i.e. increasing population). We also don’t live to work or accumulate things we don’t need or live for comfort like you do. White pollutant from Europa which spread itself and infected many places in the world defines its existence by work: by how much it works, how laboriously and how much it can profit from various endevours which are all nature-wrecking schemes made to extract as mucho material and profit as possible so whiteys can live in the mod of kings of eld: comfortable, indulgent and entertained.
Who was the Kine of Bashan. Never heard of the guy.
Personally, I think the war in Iraq was about energy-oil-and that Venezuela is nothing to Jews either and if that country is invaded, or Nigeria, or Norway, it will be about oil.
I’d also advance the opinion that the dumb rednecks in the oil industries who get a puppet President like Bush whose GOP will vote for him even if he is an alcoholic bum are not Jews but rather have to answer to Haliburton, Dow Jones and the defense contractors. And these people probably have never heard of the Kine of Bashan either.
The truth is that Irish-Catholic Americans and Jews in the Northeast and Asians on the West Coast are very well educated and tend to understand geopolitics, political science and everything else that involves war much better than the rural white Anglo Protestants who comprise the GOP. Things changed with Trump because many Democrats voted for him out of desperation to keep MS-13 and El Chapo out of Long Island.
But in the days of Bush, it was easier for him to bamboozle the GOP proletariat base into believing that Arabs were somehow form an air force and parachute into the middle of the country swinging scimitars. Additionally, many more GOP are involved in primary economies like oil. Few democrats in NYC are in the oil business.
Arabs came as invaders in Malta, Sicily and southern Italia, just like you white trash from Europa did. There might be some Arabic words as there are words of those who didn’t come at all, but Maltese are not “Christian Arabs,” you Germanic imbecile. You think Mediterraneans are of your pale skin complexion? Mediterranean complexion is olive, it’s neither Arabic brownish or pale Euro shade of color.
Since the Antichrist is fully identifiable with the yet to come Jewish Mosiach, calling the Popes or Emperors “Antichrist” is nonsense. Many of them were wicked men, of the spirit of Antichrist, but there will be only one Antichrist and he will emerge from the Synagogue of Satan.
As Cardinal Newman wrote: “To be a Protestant is to cease to be deep in history.” This, of course, does not imply that most Protestants are of bad faith or evil intent. It merely illustrates that there is no way that the novelties of the Protestantism of Luther, Calvin, Zwingli, etc. can be reconciled with historical Christianity. Whatever elements within those faiths that are reconcilable with genuine Christianity are derived from the one Church founded by Christ, and whatever elements that are not were born from the hyper-scrupulosity of Luther or Calvin’s icy lack of true spirituality, etc. On this all of the ancient Christian traditions of Catholic and Orthodox provenance would agree. There is no true Church without apostolic descent- directly traceable to the Apostles.
themselves.
As far as Islam is concerned, there is good reason to believe that it was Messianic Jews who believed that Christ was the Messiah but not the Son of God in the Trinitarian sense:
http://www.culturewars.com/2018/Gardinerreview.htm
SHEETE
I don’t need to visit antiwar to see that the GOP, which is rarely Jewish barring the neo-cons, can usually be dragged into supporting wars far easier than the Leftist Jews and Irish-Catholics who usually end up at the forefront of anti-war movements (Michael Moore, Abie Hoffman, Tom Hayden).
The biggest reason is economic. Few Irish-Catholics or Jews, whose Democratic machines are tied to the Northeast, have any vested interest in the oil business or defense contracting.
If Arabs or Venezuelans did pose some sort of risk, these people would be the first to get roused because obviously the East Coast is the beachhead landing.
But GOP voters, usually less educated and less worldly, can be more easily convinced that the Arabs or Iranians will invade.
Why would Bush have invaded Iraq if there had been no 9/11? The very reason Iraq was invaded was because the US administration lied about Iraqi complicity with Al Qaeda, fooling the public who bought the lie hook, line and sinker.
The US went into Afghanistan because, we are told, they were giving sanctuary to Bin Laden, whom we were told was responsible for the 9/11 attacks. Bin Laden was the head of the CIA proxy terrorism unit Al Qaeda, which was the reason for the whole war on terror in the first place. Al Qaeda has now morphed into ISIS/Islamic State/ Daesh/Al Nusra. And for your information, Bin Laden vehemently denied all complicity in the 9/11 attacks. More so, he died of a kidney disease in 2001. What you saw was a double, a puppet of the west, to make people believe Bin Laden was still alive, a convenient Emmanuel Goldstein figure, for the west to hate.
Why on earth would we be at war with Assad? I suggest you look at General Wesley Clark: Wars Were Planned – Seven Countries In Five Years.
Clear proof that these countries were earmarked for invasion, long before 9/11. 9/11 was the catalyst for their invasion, coming invasion.
I suggest you look into how many Afghans and Iraqis live in Europe today. Did this story pass you by of an Iraqi refugee who raped a German boy in a swimming pool? And how about RAND Corporation Strategist Says Afghani Refugees Committing Most Rapes and Crime in Europe
Do you have any idea just how many Iraqis and Afghans have fled into Europe?
From the following link on Afghan migration into Europe:
Germany, just one nation going back to 2015 (they started flooding in in 2001) has hosted 457,668 Afghani immigrants. Now considering they’re Muslims, who breed like rabbits, with an average birth rate of around 6, which is around 4.5 times the birth rate of westerners are you able to do the math and see what the future holds? That was Germany. They’ve piled into countries all over Europe. There will already be second generations there by now and very likely the third are being born!
How on earth would Madrid have happened? First off, the terrorist attacks in Madrid were most certainly Mossad/CIA/MI5 orchestrated and carried out. And THIS attack happened for the SPECIFIC purpose of changing the Spanish people’s attitude to the war on terror which the majority vehemently disagreed with. So, just like the Mafia send thugs to smash up properties, in order to get protection money from them, our security services did the same with Spain. And this is where I’m beginning to wonder, why I’m even replying; HOW ON EARTH CAN YOU NOT KNOW OF 7/7? This was the DELIBERATELY planned attack, on London, by Mossad and MI5, back in 2005, where 42 people were killed and over 700 injured in underground explosions and one on a bus. All, of course, were blamed on 4 Muslim terrorists, from the UK, who, of course, ended up dead (dead men tell no tales) and even survivors, who told a different story to the official one, ended up dying in mysterious circumstances, on a par with 9/11 witnesses who spoke of hearing explosions. This attack was done in order to change the overwhelming animosity, by the British public, to Tony Blair, the prime minister of the UK, joining Bush on the invasion of Afghanistan, but predominantly Iraq. Blair’s reputation had taken a nose dive, winning a land slide victory in 1997, now in his second term. They needed an event to change the minds of the British public and start hating Muslims. This plan is mentioned, in the original article, where Israel, launches terror campaigns, in the west, blaming it on Muslims, in order to get support for their genocide of the Palestinians, theft of their lands and destruction of their enemies.
The police state never existed. 9/11 allowed all western parliaments to rush in authoritarian, anti terror legislation to lock down society. Here, alone, in the UK for example, people are arrested, under anti terrorism legislation FOR TAKING PICTURES in a city centre!!!
With all due respect, you are completely incapable of thinking critically and really haven’t a clue what you’re on about. As I’ve stated to others on here and in many other forums, DON’T get involved in a debate you’re clearly ignorant on. How on earth, anyone who thinks they know about what’s going on with the war on terror, is ignorant about 7/7/05 utterly beggars belief. People like you simply shouldn’t get involved, when it’s clear you just parrot whatever nonsense you read, listen to and/or watch on the msm. Most of the people, on these forums do years and years of research, cutting through the BS that you clearly swallow. Again, I’m completely shocked that you’ve NEVER heard of 7/7. Geez……
You take the gnostic errors of Martin Luther and try to attribute them to The Catholic Church.
You have a moral duty to correct your public lies….
http://www.unamsanctamcatholicam.com/history/79-history/383-glosses-reveal-a-gnostic-luther.html
I think you’ve just cast out your line and hooked a great white.
ROTFLMFAO!!!
I’ve never, seen anyone call Michael Hoffman out for writing BS about Christianity, because, erm…..he knows precisely what he writes about. He and E. Michael Jones are both first class scholars on Christianity.
Sits back with a coffee to watch, in anticipation, the education begin….
Like the usual “truth about Idlam/muhammad” videos, iy’s deceiving, and incorrect, which is as predicted. Linking it won’t do you any good as I have thorughly refuted it. Funny how the so called proof had nothing to do with taauiyyah as well as being shut down by the Quran. Its obvious you’re gaslighting, trying to change the line of conversation here as well. Could you be any more obvious? I think not
Maltese, Sicilians, Southern Spanish and Greek Islanders especially Cypriots are half-Arab which is why their countries are more like North Africa than Northwest Europe.
This makes them lucky because even Pakistanis and blacks don’t stay there and refugees walk through these places heading North.
Even poor from Muslim hellholes like Mali or Syria look around at Sicily or Athens and see the trash all over the place and wild dogs running around and corrupt cops and old buildings and leave.
The reason that they have olive skin is that they are half-Arabs and Cyprus and Sicily and Southern Spain are deserts so Arabs felt at home when they invaded and became the grandfathers of the modern-day Mediterraneans.
More lying and deception from you lol and you’re clearly not following at all. Is this what you’re told to say by your masters? Tell them they’re wrong and that it’s not working. My last comment. I’ve engaged with you shills far longer than I should have
Your reply is interesting, and I will re-reading it, but you are avoiding the question of whether the Saker ever replies to anything. He does not.
We would not blame them if they were not involved
Ignorant Germanic imbecile, this is how olive skin complexion looks like:
On these pictures you have Arabic complexion, Mulat race complexion, sub-Saharan African race complexion and our Mediterranean:
Arabs are almost the same complexion as Mulat race represented by Obama is, whereas our Mediterranean olive complexion is evidently a lot lighter texture that even you white trash Germanic imbecile can attest to if not blind.
BRIT
Your mill-owners created your problem with Muslims when they imported Pakistanis in the fifties as laborers in UK mill towns and British government opened the door to Pakistani and Bangladeshi immigration for some horrific reason.
Blair opened the door to EU immigration and brought in gypsies and Poles, who did not exactly improve the demographic, but your Muslim headache are Pakistanis and Bangladeshis who have been in the UK almost as long as Irish and Italians have been in the United States.
You could be correct about Afghans and Iraqis comprising a good number of the refugees, but Africans had nothing to do with 9-11 and they would have flooded Europe anyhow.
I suppose you’ll tell me the shoe bomber was a Mossad agent too. Sure, he’s just keeping quiet in jail because he loves Israel so much.
Your average UK terrorist is a petty criminal sold drugs or groomed poor schoolgirls until going to prison, where he converted to Islam simply to avoid being abused by the prison “daddies” and emerged a fanatic. I don’t quite buy Mossad.
Nor do I buy that Israelis ever had any use for Iraq or that deposing Hussein was their desire. Of what use would it have been to them?
In your own case, I’d say your problem is that high-caste Hindus and Jews make natural bedfellows. There are some exceptions, of course. Anthony Weiner was married to a Pakistani woman.
But in general Jewish men will marry Brahmin females. Its been that way since the Syrian Jews arrived in Southern India and became the St. Thomas Christians or those Iraqi Jews who moved to Calcutta and married Gaur women.
Brahmin and Jews have a good deal in common. They are have a high average intelligence and this may a genetic bottleneck effect of being scholars. Historically they were clerks and compradors of invaders. They have no moral courage and no moral compass and no real national pride. Generally, they are shrewd and cunning.
I’m not a Brit. The British no longer technically exists, nor does any western nation or nationality either. Once they granted citizenship to non indigenous, they negated the very concept of nation. The west is nothing more than a series of landmasses, with no identity, nothing but globalist states under globalist control and Talmudic doctrine. As for the USA, it stopped being a nation when it to, granted citizenship to non whites.
Definition of a nation.
Paragraph one has nothing to do with the debate.
Paragraph two has nothing to do with the debate.
Libya was the wall to Europe. The destruction of Libya came about as a result of the US war on terror, which came about as a direct aftermath of 9/11. This is a fact. Gaddafi warned the west that by destroying Libya, tens of millions of Africans will flood into Europe. They of course wanted this in order to destroy the west, enacting the Coudenhove-Kalergi plan of white genocide, itself merely an agenda riding on the back of the overall Jewish one.
You miss the point in that by launching wars in the war on terror, they created the current ‘refugee status’ where everyone, from anywhere, simply lied about their origins, stating they were from countries at war, in order to get into Europe.
As for the shoe bomber, make up your own mind – Problems surface with the shoe bomber story.
UK, Muslim terrorists do not exist. They are, as you state, petty criminals. All main sources of Islamic terrorism, in the UK, are being heavily watched by MI5, who control the terror threat in the UK, deciding when it does and doesn’t happen. MI5 and Mossad are pretty much one and the same. You would do well to try and understand this.
Why wouldn’t Israel have any use for deposing Saddam Hussein?
Iraq is next door to Iran, Israel’s number one enemy. Saddam Hussein also was a serious threat to Israel. By destroying Iraq it allowed warlords to rise up and destabilize the region. ISIS rose out of the ashes of Iraq. It allowed them to install their puppet, pro Israel/pro west government. It allowed them to install military bases on the doorstep of Iran for a future invasion. It allowed the control of Iraqi oil.
Iraq: A War For Israel
Again, Jeff, do you actually bother to do any thinking of your own? For example, did it not ever occur to you why it was that the US invaded Iraq, when it posed no threat to it at all? Do you know that the first Iraq war came about, not because of Iraqi aggression towards Kuwait, but because Kuwait was diagonally drilling into Iraqi territory and stealing oil reserves? Do you know that the USA knew this and told Iraq to retaliate, stabbing them in the back and invading when previously stating they wouldn’t get involved? Do you know that Hussein was put into power by the west? Do you not realize that the very reason why they executed him was because he had so much dirt on the US, more importantly the Bush regime, that if the truth came out it would destroy them?
We were told that Saddam was killing his own people. And? What about whites being murdered in Zimbabwe? Why did the west not go to their aid?
In everything in life, you always ask cui bono
The west is completely under the grip of Jewish power. Everything that happens, happens as a result of benefiting Israel and if it destroys the west, in the process (as it will if it isn’t stopped), they couldn’t care less. “10,000 Palestinians aren’t worth a Jewish fingernail” as the saying goes.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Filip_Hrgovi%C4%87
Or this man. He is a Mediterranean Dalmatian man. Compared to Semitic complexion from the Levant it is evidently of lighter texture. There never were any Arabs here. There were Turks and some white trash says that our complexion comes from the Turks, but Turks are a small people. Physically tiny people, whereas we are very tall at 1.9m+. That is a fairy-tale white trash came up with, that we were giants of 2.3 meters, for only giants of that stature could still make offspring of 1.9+ after mixing with such a small kind as Turks. I think if a race of 2,3 meter giants was living here we would have heard about it a lot sooner than the 15th century Turks came in. Then white trash started producing stories how our tall stature comes from from their Nordics, true Germanics unlike you who are rarely so. There never were any Nordics here. These lies are just something whitey regularly produces. White trash lies all the time. It’s what they do.
Jeff
Thaks but sometimes you drone on as o. My family comes from high caste convert, and I can trace direct ancestry to a zamindar in the region.
I also have some Gujju in me it seems, we think our great grandpops was from Surat or surrounding areas.
You’re problem is thinking that I have animosity towards them because of purely religious reasons. Not at all. My religion has a minimal effect on me regarding my attitudes toward jews.
High caste hindus and Brahmins did indeed convert into Islam, however the numbers were not as big. My family was one of those who did. Phenotypically, there is no difference between me or a Bengali Brahmin, in fact, I am lighter sometimes.
Regardless, all the claims of Brahmins having Jewish IQs are preposterous. They are about 5 – 10 percent of the population of Hindustan. If that is so, with these highn IQs, and with them being overrepresented in the seats of government and civil service, why is India such a shithole? Where is it? Numbers should be more than enough
Regards
Bdude
[Let’s take a few well-known US public figures associated with conservatism or the Alt-Right: Alex Jones, Paul James Watson, Jordan Peterson, Steve Bannon or even Donald Trump himself. Have you ever heard these “defenders” of western tradition or “Christian values” have anything critical to say about Israel, Israeli policies or Zionism?]
All these Zionist white supremacists are RACIST, ZIONIST STOOGE AND ENEMY OF MUSLIMS, including RACIST TRUMP, SHOULD be arrested and put on trial and few must be executed.
I don’t agree with Saker on his vision on Putin, but his suggestion that Zionists are white supremacists is absolutely correct. He is NOT the first one saying it. Many people including Alice Walker and Palestinian supporters have made this fact public. That’s why the white zionists supremacists charge Alice Walker with ‘antisemitic’ HOAX where no one pays any attention to these racist mass murderers and terrorists.
In an essay “The Zionist fallacy of ‘Jewish supremacy’ Alice walker and Susan Abulhawa explains that they see Zionism as a white supremicists and encourage others to see this FACT:
https://yoavlitvin.com/zionistfallacy/
[Early Zionists syncretised many aspects of European fascism, white supremacy, colonialism and messianic Evangelism and had a long and sordid history of working with anti-Semites, Imperialists and fascists in order to promote exclusivist and expansionist agendas. In fact, anti-Semites and Zionists have worked toward the mutual interest of concentrating Jews in Israel; the former as a means of scapegoating and expelling an unwanted population, and the latter to combat the “demographic threat” posed by native Palestinians. Further, both anti-Semites and Zionists construct Jews as a biological race, which needs to be segregated as part of a utopia of global apartheid.
Zionism is a racist and settler colonialist movement, which opportunistically coopts aspects of Judaism in an attempt to justify its criminal practices of apartheid and genocide of Indigenous Palestinians. White supremacy is dominant within Israeli society, which privileges white-skinned Ashkenazi Jews at the expense of dark-skinned African Jews, Sephardi and Mizrachi Jews as well as African refugees. African/black Jewish communities are often denied recognition by Israeli authorities with some members even deported.
The growing, glaringly visible connections between the Israeli government and reactionary, white supremacist forces worldwide, including Brazil, the United States, Philippines and Hungary further demonstrate the concordance of Zionism and white supremacy. Neo-Nazis are inspired by Israel’s policies and the term ‘white Zionism’ has been used to describe the emerging ‘alt-right’ neo-fascistic movement.
To maintain this abusive, white supremacist dynamic, Zionist propagandists have promoted the anti-Semitic fallacy that Israel is a Jewish state, which represents Judaism and thus all Jews. This fundamental canard is at the root of Zionist propaganda (aka Hasbara), galvanising support for Israeli settler colonialism and attacking anti-colonial resistance.
Thus, the framing of Zionism as ‘white’, not ‘Jewish’ supremacy enables and strengthens the formation of coalitions between all those opposed to Zionist settler colonialism in particular and white supremacy in general and hinders Zionist attempts at sabotage by lobbying cynical accusations of ‘anti-Semitism’.]
If my literal quotes from the Qur’an and the Hadith are lies, then those “holy” sources are themselves lies. Islam is a rogue religion. Truth hurts. Peace.
You may think Hoffman knows what he is saying but E Michael Jones and “Culture Wars” does not.
Culture Wars chose a Jew to review of his book about Judaism.
http://www.israelshamir.net/English/Hoffman.htm
Hoffman has been repeatedly refuted in the false claims of his about usury and judaism but he is an arrogant, angry, and prideful man who will not admit his obvious errors even when they are politely pointed out to him
There IS a reason why normal men don’t bother to take the time to correct a man who responds to corrections with long angry screeds.
I guess his book ob Catholicism competes his Trilogy of ignorance, error, and hatred.
Mr. Hoffman was butt hurt that “Culture Wars” would not take his “work” seriously
http://img1.vnnforum.com/showthread.php?t=68384
and Culture Wars was proven right not to take it seriously when it had Mr. Shamir review his book.
Who needs that type of aggravation?
Hoffman is just another Catholic-Hating protestant who tries to cover-up the facts about usury.
https://fitzinfo.wordpress.com/2015/11/26/michael-hoffmans-infatuation-with-protestantism/
O, and why doesn’t Hofmann ever tell his readers what sect he belongs to? Why is he ashamed of his own faith?
I am a Roman Catholic and have been one since I was born into it and do you think Id take the word of a nut like Hoffmann abut anything?
The Saker does his reputation no good when he takes the work of Hofmann as factual:
In the papal 16th century however, the token burning of the Talmud authorized by the popes was almost entirely for theatrical effect. In The Occult Renaissance Church of Rome we demonstrate that it was the papacy which supported the printing (and circulation) of the finest edition of the Talmud ever published in recorded history, the magnificent Bomberg edition (1519-1523), which it is fair to say permanently rescued the Talmud from the possibility of extinction. The only book more sacred to the pontiffs of the Renaissance was the Kabbalah, and we document an instance when, as part of a clever ruse worthy of the Mossad, agents of the papacy (led by Sixtus of Siena) burned the Talmud in order to distract from a rescue operation they mounted in Cremona to save copies of the Kabbalistic Zohar that had been printed by the Catholic publisher Vincenzo Conti. Sixtus of Siena’s patron and protector was Cardinal Michele Ghisleri, who as Pope Pius V would help inspire the the forces that defeated the Turks at the naval battle of Lepanto.
At this juncture we ask an inconvenient question: which is more damaging — the invasion of Europe by the Turks—or the invasion of the minds and souls of the Catholic intellectual elite by the Kabbalah?
This is gibberish and it evinces that Mr. Hoffman does not even know what The Catholic Magisterium is.
In his books and correspondence he cites this or that saint or pope or famous personage as putatively imbibing this or that theory but he never can cite a product of the Magisterium – Ecumenical Council Papal Encyclical etc etc – which false imbibing resulted in a change of Catholic Doctrine and the one place he has tried doing that – usury- he has failed miserably.
One hopes The Saker knows more about the military than he does about religion….
Available on You Tube, Mr. Hoffman spoke to the Nation of Islam and publicly congratulated Minister Farrakhan on his courage and wisdom.
So, there’s that…
Publicly praising a black man who teaches his followers that whites are the result of a bad scientific experiment.
I guess that is also part of Mr. Hoffman’s historical perspective….
Yes, The Saker really knows how to pick friends 🙂
Last item.
Y’all can revel in the works of Mr. Hoffmann but I haven’t more time to do it.’
I end it with a quote from ZippyCatholic, a real intelligent man
At least the rationalization hamsters are fecund
September 12, 2018 § 127 Comments
Natural, un-mutilated heterosexual intercourse has – qua kind of behaviour – an intrinsic relationship to the procreation of human life. This is easily demonstrated by the fact that if all natural, un-mutilated heterosexual intercourse (as a kind of behaviour) ceased then human life would cease to procreate. There is an intrinsic relationship between this specific kind of behaviour[1] and procreation of human life.
Mutilated sexual acts (including but not limited to masturbation, sodomy, condomistic sex, and masturbation into a deliberately poisoned womb) do not have – qua kind of behaviour – this intrinsic relationship to the procreation of human life. If all instances of this kind of behaviour ceased it would have no effect on the procreation of human life (except to the extent that people would substitute natural sex for unnatural sex: the cessation of unnatural sexual behaviours would certainly not impair procreation).
The Catholic Church teaches that all sexual acts must of necessity – in order to be morally licit – retain their intrinsic relationship to the procreation of human life, in just this sense.
Whatever one may think of the moral implications of this particular distinction in kinds of behavior, it is certainly both intelligible and entirely consistent with scientific facts. Substituting a different meaning into the words “intrinsic relationship to the procreation of human life” does not actually alter the consistency of the original and actual meaning; let alone does such substitution falsify Catholic moral doctrine as a “empirically observable fact.”
In other words, in an “average” 28 day cycle, there is no potential for procreation in roughly 22 of the 28 days present. Sexual activity during this period has no “intrinsic relationship to the procreation of human life.” This is not my opinion, it is an empirically observable fact, like the Earth’s rotation around the Sun.
This kind of nonsense on stilts might make one wonder where the rationalization is coming from.
[1] Knowledge about human fertility, or its lack, obviously does not alter the nature of the kind of behaviour itself. If all instances of (e.g.) sodomy (both by people who know lots about human fertility and those who know nothing about it) ceased, that would not impair procreation of human life. If all instances of natural heterosexual intercourse (both by people who know lots about human fertility and those who know nothing about it) ceased, human procreation would cease.
Rhetocrates
September 12, 2018 at 1:44 pm
Even granting the quoted point, which I’m far from doing, given the premises of the Catholic position that’s an argument for greater abstinence rather than mutilated sex. The natural conclusion would be that you should do your best to figure out when your wife is pregnable and only have sex with her then.
Fortunately, this is in fact not what the Church teaches, because in this case the portion of the purpose of marriage which is to avoid the occasion of temptation would not function very well.
Professor Q
September 12, 2018 at 2:48 pm
@Rhetocrates:
A rigorist reading of the Church Fathers would support such a conclusion (i.e., that marital intercourse is not merely ordered to procreation but meant solely for it and not for pleasure – or “the unitive aspect” to Theology of the Body fanatics) and provoked a medium-sized explosion on a Traditional Catholic forum I sometimes frequent as a lurker.
Fortunately or otherwise, the Church has never endorsed this interpretation, stopping short at the seminal works of Pius XI and Paul VI.
Marissa
September 12, 2018 at 3:55 pm
The Church doesn’t forbid naturally infertile couples from sex, right? Why would it matter if such fertility were temporary or permanent?
Is Slumlord still at it after all these years?
Orthros
September 12, 2018 at 4:04 pm
“Fertile” is in the eye of the beholder. Quite often, God has a different view than man.
Joakim and Anna were “infertile”. So were Abraham and Sarah.
Sex for such couples was (and is) acceptable precisely because we think we know what can happen, but it is God alone who opens and closes the womb. Assuming of course that they are open to the blessing of any children God chooses to send their way, an assumption in which we are societally becoming less and less confident in over time.
I’m amazed that folks can see how damaging degeneracy and ABC is (and boy, is it), but then fail to grasp that – to use Zippy’s analogy – if people only had sex when they couldn’t naturally conceive, then you’d have equal elimination of procreation as you do with sodomy, The Pill, etc.
It really reads like Protestants I’ve debated who argue quite strenuously that sins of omission aren’t sins because “you can’t sin by failure to do something”.
At least the rationalization hamsters are fecund | Reaction Times
September 12, 2018 at 4:20 pm
[…] Source: Zippy Catholic […]
Zippy
September 12, 2018 at 4:20 pm
As in the case of usury, the actual traditional doctrine – as opposed to its pervasive caricature – is eminently reasonable.
But quasi-Mohammedan caricatures serve the purposes of two kinds of folks, who become otherwise unlikely allies: certain kinds of trad-oriented cranks (Michael Hoffman comes to mind on usury) , and progressives who try to assert the brittle crank opinion as a kind of reductio ad absurdam of the Church’s doctrine.
Propagandist Slacker is just producing its propaganda pieces. I didn’t read it, but something tells me it would be painted in a way in which Muslims are good people and only bad Muslims are those from the sect called Wahhabeasts, Takfiris or mujahedeens. Muslims of all sects have spread from Indian Ocean to the Atlantic, yet somehow only this little sect founded only lately is a bad one… and it’s also the one which is run by the west for its purposes. If Muslims are such good people, why didn’t they stay in their birthplace, their native land of Arabia? If white race is such a good kind, why did they not stay in their native lands instead of embarking on invasions to take the land of others alongside everything it contained? If sub-Saharan African race is good, what is it doing outside its habitat (some will say they were forcefully moved by others, and that is true; but they also spread on their own accord, and that cannot be attributed to the fault of others). Every kind outside its habitat, its ancestral land, is an invasive specie. Invasive species are not good, be it we speak of two-legged humanoid mammals or four-legged ones. Or fish. Or birds. Or even bacteria. Invaders come to the natives of some habitat to plunder, rape and pillage in the case of humanoids, or kill, feed on and take over in the case of other species.
I’ve heard Russians like Slacker saying they need people and have nothing against Muslims. Why didn’t Russkies ever offer to take Muslimes from Haemus Mons peninsula then? They are invasive specie which needs to be transferred someplace else and Russia is the elysium as Slacker informed us. I am quite sure that even the best Orthodox Christianos like the Serbs would never be stupid enough to swallow these Slacker’s Orthodox stories, but somehow propagandist keeps peddling them. Serbs know very well who and what Muslimes are. These Muslimes are also white which means their physical appearance and mentality will allow easy assimilation, the way Turks assimilated those 9 million Bosnians who are now proud Turks and live in Turkey. There is lots of land for them in Norte Americano continent. If you decline, then support the resolution by word and by deed to push them underground. Let them build wonders if they can underground like that great race of dwarves have build in the stories of eld. At least their numbers should always be contained that way. Also, they can produce lots of product from mining, then mushrooms and other stuff suitable for the climate. They can have small areas on the surface, but not large… enough to trade with the outside world. It should be pointed out that as much as Muslimes are bad, and they are bad, liberal trash is worse. Liberals are the only kind which makes Muslims look good. Liberals must be exterminated. They have no place on Haemus Mons, underground or on the surface.
I will look into this. I can’t comment on this at the moment without doing the necessary research. Thank you for the links. I’ll have a look.
I should have also pointed out that even if an invasive specie comes with peaceful intention, it still wrecks havoc on native species destroying their nature and them in the end too, as interbreeding alone, if allowed, destroys their biological distinctiveness… kills them. No invasive specie to some for them foreign habitat can even be good regardless of intentions. It is the law of Nature. Mohammed Ali understood the problem perfectly whereas liberal trash which speaks of itself in superlatives does not. Look.
The instant anyone starts to attack Islam for their colonization, the history of my peoples are brought into question. It’s a case of “you have no moral high ground in this debate” and to a point, I agree. The only difference is two wrongs do not make a right and more so, I and millions upon millions of other whites not only had no part in history or current day imperialism, but vehemently disagree with it.
I always bring everything down to a macro level. I see the world as a street. Would I like the people in number 23 move into my house, taking away my space, enforcing their way of life upon me? Of course I wouldn’t and I would do likewise to them, but for some reason, immigrants as much as they like to shout racist at the white man, they fail to see that the actual real racists are themselves as by migrating to a foreign land, not of their people, because they have a better way of life than you do, simply by being there and procreating, will you sew the seeds of destruction. You cannot come from one culture and people and join another, as one would a chess club. You are either of that people or you’re not.
As for Islam, I completely agree. It’s spread far and wide, like cockroaches all over this earth. At first they’ve been quiet and been invisible but once they start to grow, they then begin to have their voices heard. It’s then they start pushing for Sharia, bringing in and Islamic party of their own to represent themselves.
My view really is a simple one – stay in your own lands, live by your own culture and show respect for other peoples and theirs. Should you wish to indulge in an alien culture, then get on a plane or a boat, travel there and be a tourist. Don’t try to bring over your culture to them and don’t bring their culture back to your land either. It’s all about respect. You shouldn’t go to another land and be granted citizenship and allowed to purchase property or a business there. You can’t ever be of that culture and people as already stated and by staying there you destroy it.
Islam is submission. I do not want to submit to any teachings of another religion. I believe in God but my relationship is a personal and private one and not to be shared with others. I do not enforce my views on God to them and don’t want them to do the same back. To be part of some massive, collective hive (ummah) is my idea of hell quite frankly. Islam should have stayed in Arabia, the more it grows, outside of it, the greater the threat to humanity.
Islam and Judaism are both threats to world peace. One wants everyone to be Muslim and the other wants everyone dead and a world all for themselves. And in between, just getting on with their existence, not trying to force their religion on others are the Christians, Buddhists, Hindus, Sikhs, Agnostics, Pagans, Atheists and countless others who simply want to be left alone to live their lives as they see fit.
Islam is an intrusive religion. It is a dominant ideology. How someone like Kevin Barrett and any white man, become part of this cult, after history and its enslavement and murder of so many millions of his people is truly and utterly beyond me. He is a clear traitor to his race and the collective western civilization.
Sure thing. We already made one such “brilliant move” removing our troops and military bases, currently occupied by NATO troops, from the Eastern Europe and allowing Germany to reunite. What it brought us is the NATO troops 50 miles away from St.Petersburg, NATO bombers heading for our territory, designs on a military base in Crimea (the US Navy has already announced contracts for real estate remodeling in Sevastopol, a bit prematurely), plans for the NATO membership for Ukraine and Georgia, a Nazi coup in Ukraine, and other “benefits”.
I’d say good old Cold War was preferable to that, for at the time we were in a better position to fight that one than the current edition. The bottom line is there won’t be any withdrawal from anywhere – we’ve learned our lesson.
Funny thing is you don’t ask Poland to withdraw from the German territories it got as a result of WWII. These are not occupied territories, then?
That’d be such a huge bonus! This is a dream we see every night in our sleep – to be regarded more favorably by the European hypocrites and liars we have nothing but the deepest contempt for and to see them travel visa-free to St.Petersburg.
Are you for real?
Difficult to say if he sincerely believes his own arguments or not but either way he’s not the sharpest tool around. I always assumed that people this dumb only use the internet for porn and such but who knows. If he’s a paid shill, on the other hand, who the fuck would pay for such a horrendous work? I know that the demand for shills sky-rocketed in the past few years but scraping the bottom of the ‘talent’ pool this hard is obviously counter-productive.
We might never know.
Are you aware of any European leader or secretary of state or head of defense having ever threatened to invade St. Petersburg on the ground in the past quarter century? I thought not. The NATO troops you refer to are there in defense of Estonia. Note that Kaliningrad is much farther away from Russia and is not preventing troops in Estonia, so obviously its primary function, as I mentioned, is to threaten Europe with missiles and preserve the option of bifurcating the border between Poland and Lithuania, perhaps in a quick overnight ground operation. Russia should give up the fantasy of reoccupying any or all of the Baltic countries that left the USSR. That’s the unspoken issue in play here: preserving Stalinist nostalgia. It’s an anachronistic dream.
This was explained in detail in Comment 91. accompanied by a historical map of Poland; maybe you ought to read those and other comments I made here.
The situation you refer to in other areas near Russia, outside Europe, are different issues. I focused on the matter pertaining to Kaliningrad.
You can be sure that the chance of NATO leaving the Baltic region is practically zero so long as Russia occupies Kaliningrad.
I get the impression that Putin and Lavrov are either poor negotiators or have no interest in easing tensions in the Baltic region (or both). That’s regrettable.
Tourism is a huge industry and brings in plenty of money. Presumably plenty of people in St. Petersburg would be in favor of that. A few years ago an official from there proposed extending the 72-hour visa-free program to include air travelers too, but the Duma apparently failed to endorse it. Last year visitors could travel visa-free if they had a ticket for the FIFA soccer tournament, but some potential visitors are interested in other things.
Shill #675:
FUNNY. You’re laying it on real heavy. Now how about trying to refute the arguments?
Obviously you must know this because that’s what you are, but you’re not effective due to your method, which is too transparent. How much are they paying you for such a shoddy job?
“70 or more different type of cancers are linked to Ground Zero fumes.”
Thanks ever so much, Robjil, for the rich and well documented comment.
The rate, variety and very fast occurrence of cancer is further indication that nuclear explosives were used to bring down the WTC.
Burning carcinogenic chemical compounds would require years of exposure (not months) to cause occurrence of cancer, and cancer would not come about so quickly.
Asbestos was part of the towers’ fabric, but asbestos-induced cancer mostly affects the respiratory system, and does not explain the prevalence of thyroid, bladder and breast cancer, skin melanoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and leukaemia described in the article.
Did you come across any information about recorded birth defects? Best regards.
@ onebornfree,
A tiny island for the super rich and the entire ocean for the plebs [that’s you and me].
It became sort of dogma that usury (the practice of making unethical or immoral monetary loans that unfairly enrich the lender) means perception of interest on any kind of loan and that condemnation of usury means condemnation of lending as such.
It may come as a surprise to many, but the Church did not condemn lending at interest, but the charging of excessive rates of interest. And only clergy was forbidden to lend. Financial activities were regulated by the laws of the state.
Canon 17 of the Council of Nicaea is quite clear:
“Forasmuch as many enrolled among the Clergy, following covetousness and lust of gain, have forgotten the divine Scripture, which says, “He has not given his money upon usury,” and in lending money ask the hundredth of the sum [as monthly interest], the holy and great Synod thinks it just that if after this decree any one be found to receive usury, whether he accomplish it by secret transaction or otherwise, as by demanding the whole and one half, or by using any other contrivance whatever for filthy lucre’s sake, he shall be deposed from the clergy and his name stricken from the list”.
Yes, thanks Iris. I looked into it. Good observation, if it effects everyone around the towers, it should also effect infants growing in their mother’s womb. Studies have found that there has been birth effects from this toxic fumes. It is a great tragedy. The doers of this deed polluted one of their big nests ( New York City). The gigantic hubris of these criminals who did this have never shown any shame for their deeds ever during their entire history on this planet.
http://blog.invitehealth.com/mothersnear-911-site-increased-birth-defects/
“According to Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, women who lived in or near lower Manhattan around the time of 9/11 are experiencing increased birth defects. Researchers found that these mothers were more likely to give birth to babies with low birth weights, and the infants – particularly baby boys – were more likely to be admitted to neonatal intensive care units immediately after they were born.”
‘Maltese are Christian Arabs. He is not mistaken in pointing out many Maltese words are Arabic. Maltese are a genetic mixture of Sicilians and Arabs.’
Now you’re for it as well.
‘Arabs came as invaders in Malta, Sicily and southern Italia, just like you white trash from Europa did. There might be some Arabic words as there are words of those who didn’t come at all, but Maltese are not “Christian Arabs,” you Germanic imbecile. You think Mediterraneans are of your pale skin complexion? Mediterranean complexion is olive, it’s neither Arabic brownish or pale Euro shade of color.’
Toldja.
BONG
Brahmin neighborhoods of India are not shitholes. Jo-Jo and Andheri are nicer than any First Nations hovel in Northern Ontario.
And that is a relevant comparison. White Canadians are fairly intelligent, so why is Northern Canada’s aboriginal community living in near Third World conditions.
Brahmin don’t really care about low-caste Indians, just as most wealthy Chinese in Vancouver don’t care about First Nations in poverty.
Even if they did care, when one group of people is low IQ and poor planning, the government can only squeeze so much tax money out of the rest of the population to assist them. And in India, this is zero.
I’ve had some experience with Muslim Indians, having a secretary who was Muslim Indian. Her husband was a half-Pakistani drunk who got into drunken street fights (Even in Dubai) and often beat her up.
I tried to play social worker. But he was eventually arrested and deported for beating her up. And she ended up going back to India and he took the rest of her paltry severance, which he spent in whorehouses.
Low-caste Indians, should they get what aboriginal Canadians got in India, would still be an underclass. The men would be drunks, they would have lots of kids, low educational attainment etc.
Also, Indian politics hold India back.
This, by the way, has nothing to do with Jews. Most Jews in India are Israeli druggies getting high in Goa.
Finally, the real successful groups in India like the Parsi have no relationship with poor Indians. They are not that interested in redistributing their wealth. And low-caste Indians, a bit like aboriginals, seem to be like an old computer with a low RAM drive. They can only rise to a certain level. They are terrible drunks, much of the time. Much like the aboriginal Australians, whom they apparently are genetically linked to in the dawn of time.
From a Gora who lived in India, you get the straight truth.
‘Ignorant Germanic imbecile, this is how olive skin complexion looks like…’
Actually, as is so usual with people who call others ignorant and stupid, you’re spectacularly ill-informed yourself.
The available evidence is that Malta was totally depopulated in the course of the Dark Ages and resettled by Muslims from Sicily who subsequently converted to Christianity.
You may or may not find that congenial, but that seems to have been what happened.
I could quote Deuteronomy, Judges and even the Gospel all day long to demonstrate that Judeo-Christianity is an essentially bloodthirsty religion. It’s called “cherry-picking.”
According to Scripture, the Children of Israel faced certain extinction at the hands of their enemies, hence the sanguine imperatives of Deuteronomy 20. Pull them out of historical context and anybody will cringe. Jesus said he came not with peace, but with a sword and he counseled his disciples to buy at least one, if not two. I’m sure you’ve got convenient explanations for those verses.
The early Muslims suffered greatly at the hands of their own kinsmen, forced to flee for their lives, abandoning their homes and property. When a party of them escaped to Abyssinia, a contingency of Quraish pursued them and sought their extradition. Even after the Muslims all departed Mecca, they sent scouts to Medina, fully intending to vanquish the nascent ummah. In 7th century Arabia, it would have been impossible for the Quraish to “live and let live.” That simply wasn’t an option, and the Quraish had no interest in it. The stage was thus set for war among Hijazi Arabs that would last from the Battle of Badr until after the passing of The Prophet.
Sun Tzu and The Torah (and by extension, Jesus, since he didn’t come to “destroy” The Law (e.g. Torah)), extol the necessity of deception in warfare, a principle without which the American Republic would not exist today. The assassination of which you speak is categorized in seerah literature as “Maghazi.” You seem like an intelligent bloke. I’m sure I don’t have to explain the Arabic for you, since you’ve got it all figured out. What you don’t seem to understand is that most of today’s Muslims don’t view Islam through your charcoal-coated lenses. They know that the early Muslims fought for the very survival of the ummah and that, in today’s world, where Muslims number nearly two billion, such an all-out struggle can hardly be rationalized.
Your Pam Geller-Stephen Emerson-Daniel Pipes perspective of the religion is 100% Zionist, regardless of how you might attempt to wriggle out of that straitjacket. They’re the primary advocates of your kind of tripe and they’re more than delighted to watch you golems march in lockstep submission to their incessant anti-Islam cadence, working 24/7 to dehumanize Muslims and desensitize the rest of humankind against the carnage and destruction your enlightened “white” societies have imported to their lands.
Just admit it, Shlomo. You know who you are and so do we.
” women who lived in or near lower Manhattan around the time of 9/11 are experiencing increased birth defects”
Hello Robjil; thanks again for your reply.
Nuclear radiations go far beyond just affecting unborn babies.
Exposure to radiations has a profound and detrimental effect on the reproductive system of both men and women, making them conceive infants plagued with severe defects long after the exposure has ended.
In particular, the genetic damage from nuclear radiations affects more boys than girls.
It is a scientifically established fact that was observed in Hiroshima, and also in Fallujah (Iraq) after US forces bombarded the town with depleted uranium weaponry.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/toxic-legacy-of-us-assault-on-fallujah-worse-than-hiroshima-2034065.html
There are many hints that nuclear explosives were used to cause the WTC tragedy, and this one adds to the list.
If correct, not only 3000 people would have died on the day, but another 10 000 passed away due to subsequent radiations, and unborn children paid the price too.
It is heart-breaking to think that a people can be so terribly abused, and not defended by their national government. The Zionist empire crushes everybody to death, starting with the American people.
No wonder, the Saker advertise frequently on his site the malarkey of a Sheikh Imran Hossein, great specialist in the science of ‘Islamic Eschatology’ (scatology, that is) and bans any comments that express the slightest criticism. And it is the most anti-Christian ‘eschatology’.
Jeff stryker:
Jeff, you are obviously some kind of fuc*ing Idiot/shill, always spamming the comments with idiotic BS about Italians( obsession much?) and, apparently, other Southern Euros.
I don’t know enough about the Maltese, but ALL the others you mentioned are NOT half-Arabs, and do not possess any significant non-Euro admixture. They are somewhat darker than, say, modern day Central Euros, just like their ancestors in the ancient world also were.
Genetics, Spaniards, including Andalusia, Southern Spain:
(Semino et al. (2004) Origin, Diffusion, and Differentiation of Y-Chromosome Haplogroups E and J: Inferences on the Neolithization of Europe and Later Migratory Events in the Mediterranean Area. Am J Hum Genet; 74:1023-1034).
Greeks
The Races of Europe by Coon, Carleton, S. MacMillan, 1939
Genetics;
Cavalli-Sforza, L. L., P. Menozzi and A. Piazza. The History and Geography of Human Genes. Princeton: Princeton University Press, 1994
Jeff, learn to WALK before you try to run.
Possibly the BEST article from The Saker I have read so far.
Great insights.
If Germans are white trash why do Maltese go North to work and Germans go to Malta to spend money on their vacations?
You start the story in the middle, intentionally, I know. NATO was created as a counter measure the the USSR. The USSR does not exist anymore. And as you know, the USSR has allowed Germany to reunify and removed its bases from Germany. After that, NATO expanded all the way to Russia’s borders. So no, we will not withdraw anymore. You can forget it. Maybe after US leaves its bases in Europe.. Because the US having its bases in Europe is a sign of aggression towards Russia, they want to attack, they have their missiles etc etc.
You mentioned that Crimea’s reunification with Russia is legitimate? OK, thank you! So when will European countries recognize it as such? Then we can talk about Köngingsberg/Kaliningrad… When will the European leaders recognize the anti-Russian coup in the Ukraine? Then we can talk.
And please stop with your “Stalinist nostalgia” nonsense. That is something that you keep repeating, but is nowhere near the truth. Russia does not want the Baltic states, and you know that. Speaking of paranoid delusions, you are the one with a paranoid delusion, or you are a shill.
The bottom line is: we won the war. So stop talking about “friendly relations” in eastern Europe, if you had your way, eastern Europeans would not exist anymore.. don’t forget that (I’m sure you remember that, but would like to forget).
And when will the US remove its bases from Germany? Nah, your motives are transparent.
BTW. Russia is partly in Europe, until the Urals, please learn geography. 🙂
I said let’s drop it, but I can’t resist making one more point.
Again quoting the words of Jesus of Nazareth, faith can move mountains. A doctrine of salvation by faith alone does not say there’s no need for good works, it says good works automatically accompany faith, including total faith that the said Nazarene really commanded us, “Do good to them that hate you. Pray for them that despitefully use you.” There are good works, they are important, they are the result of faith, but they don’t supply the scores on the scorecard of salvation.
Rather, they can too easily form a human scorecard, exploited by hierarchs, leading to the kind of degeneracy that provoked the Reformation. The degenerate totalitarian magicians can’t assess faith, only God can; but they can make themselves the judges of good works, and so, the rulers.
Is there really a difference between Muslims playing the victims of Christian ‘Islamophobia’ and the Jews playing the victims of Christian ‘Judeophobia’? Birds of a feather flock together.
Echoes of History?
>Birds of a feather flock together.
Cute.
As if you all aren’t playing the victim card, caterwauling incessantly about how imperiled you are by the threat of those nasty ragheads while rationalizing the murder and mayhem your leaders are perpetrating against them in your name.
Spare me your faux moral indignation.
Canon 17
Forasmuch as many enrolled among the Clergy, following covetousness and lust of gain, have forgotten the divine Scripture, which says, He has not given his money upon usury, and in lending money ask the hundredth of the sum [as monthly interest], the holy and great Synod thinks it just that if after this decree any one be found to receive usury, whether he accomplish it by secret transaction or otherwise, as by demanding the whole and one half, or by using any other contrivance whatever for filthy lucre’s sake, he shall be deposed from the clergy and his name stricken from the list.
There was no change in Doctrine following Nicea and Vix Pervenit (I linked to it earlier) continues that truth which was also previously reiterated at The Council of Trent (See seventh commandment explanation, various forms of robbers – of which usurers are identified as robbers.)
It is also reiterated as Doctrine in the new, 1997, Universal Catechism of the Catholic Church in #s 2269 and 2449.
How is it possible for a supposed “scholar” (Mr. Hoffman) to make such easily identifiable errors?
Well, one possibility is that what was written was not an error at all; maybe the deception was intentional.
In any event, we can know one thing for certain, Mr. Hoffman will not apologise for misleading his readers that The Catholic Church changed doctrine on Usury.
Is it any wonder why no educated Catholic takes Hoffman’s claims seriously?
It was only after constant badgering that “Culture Wars” decided to review his book on Judaism and, like it did when it reviews his book on Usury, “Culture Wars”published a critical review that identified Hoffman’s many errors and, of course, he responded on his lil’ blog with a lengthy angry polemic that did not answer the complaints and questions the review raised.
I think I saw on his blog that his response included a letter to “Culture Wars” about the Usury review that was over 2000 words long.
What sort of crank operates the way?
Michael Hoffman has submitted a 2300-word letter to the editor of Culture Wars in reply to the main points of contention in Dr. Santelli’s review.
“I will not release my letter in advance of Dr. Jones publishing it, unless it is heavily redacted or refused publication,” Hoffman said.
Yes, a five page, singe spaced letter, is going to be published In “Culture Wars”
As a long time subscriber to “Culture Wars” (I first subscribed when it was known as “Fidelity”) I knew the claims of Hoffman were insane and easily proven incorrect and I am happy they rejected his lengthy rebuttal to their sane and calm review of his crazy claims.
One of Hoffman’s favorite tactics is to gainsay an official Magisterial teaching – such as an Encyclical condemning Usury- as “They really didn’t mean that, that was just for public consumption….
Now, how can any sane man have a conversation with one who presumes to know the malign internal intent of another?
Well, one can’t.
So, you do a critical and fair review and just put the man and his kooky claims in the rearview mirror and let him rant into the wind….
You would have to ask that Maltese people. But nobody likes your kind, so it is no surprise why Maltese people doesn’t like you too. White race of Europa is universally hated throughout the world. It’s a fact. White cancer set itself on an invasion, killing, occupying, colonizing spree for centuries, and everywhere your foot set on, you were hated and despised. You are exploitative, parasitical, invasive kind. Why are you surprised that you are hated? Were you expecting to be loved? In the case of Germanics, your own children hate you. Then just try to imagine how much other lifeforms on this planet hate your kind. It is a passion which could easily melt mountains I tell you. No other humanoid has caused as much damage to the Nature and life of myriads of lifeforms as whitey did via intrusions into flora and fauna habitats in order to fuel its godless liberal lifestyles. Your blighted essence though would not have wrecked the planet had you been good whiteys… i.e. had you stayed in your own native lands. But white cancer desires to spread, just like all diseases do. And not only that, white cancer desires to culturally colonized all other humanoids so they would all behave like them godless liberal white blight.
They threaten Russia all the time with all sorts of calamities. Russia has officially been declared the enemy of the United States. The war games NATO conducts in the Baltics are not of the defensive nature. Besides, nobody needs to invade – it’s the flying time for missiles that counts.
We have no interest in the Baltics whatever other than they presenting their territories as a platzdarm for a potential attack on Russia.
There is no chance of NATO leaving any place no matter what Russia does, and this is an experimental fact. Unless, of course, Russia kicks it out.
I have nothing against tourism. Visa-free travel is easily arranged on the mutual basis. Russia proposed that to Europe many a time only to be rebuffed. So, for now St.Petersburg remains out of bounds. I suggest going visa-free to Kiev instead to watch Nazi parades.
Jeff Stryker is quite the idiot and fortunately his ignorant opinions are irrelevant.
Though I enjoyed the article overall.
I have warned people that HE IS A TROLL.
At the time of its break-up the Soviet troops and their families should have withdrawn from the Kaliningrad region, because the occupation was not then – nor is it now – legitimate. It was simply based on anti-German revanchism, which regrettably continues to persist and is clearly evident in your own comment (“we won the war“).
Having won a war does not justify violating basic principles of international conventions that already existed before then. But instead, Yeltsin, the alcoholic, reportedly had grand delusions about turning this region into some profitable trade zone; when that didn’t work out he became greedy and offered to “sell” the region to Germany for billions of dollars.
NATO troops did not arrive in that part of Europe until much later, and you can thank Yeltsin for the major blunder for having provoked that unnecessary but inevitable situation. (I understand his poor decisions had caused numerous other adverse circumstances for Russia.) If Russia had left that outpost back then there would have been no requests by the countries there to join NATO and bring in military assistance. Your narrative has a major shortcoming because you have mixed up cause and effect.
This is simply a spiteful response, an emotional expression of resentment. The constant appeals to abide by international law that we routinely hear from Putin, Lavrov, and the Russian propaganda network with regard to other conflict zones are thus sheer hypocrisy, which erodes trust.
Talk, talk, talk. Israelis have been doing this for decades with the Palestinians regarding their illegal occupation of territories. Why don’t you be specific and constructively lay out what you envision a comprehensive agreement ought to entail, such as quid pro quo arrangements, demilitarization restrictions, implementation timeline, etc.
I cited a few facts to justify this term: Putin’s response last year in Kaliningrad to a question, in which he said he regrets the break-up of the USSR and would reverse it if he could, then the acclaim he received from the audience after he said this; the extravagant military Victory Day parades in early May that is gushing with nostalgia during the era of Stalin; the fact that Kalinin was a high-level Stalinist, yet the name Kaliningrad persists, whereas Leningrad and Stalingrad have been abandoned, along with making it taboo to publicly refer to the name Königsberg; those examples demonstrate a conspicuous pattern, so it is not nonsense at all.
I think May 9 has outlived its usefulness. Maybe Russia could change its national holiday to reflect achievements other than winning a brutal war that entailed rape, pillage, mass murder, expulsions, and other aggressive behavior? A memorable event that occurred after Stalin had died wouldn’t be a bad idea. How about October 4 (launch of Sputnik satellite in 1957), or April 12 (Yuri Gagarin’s spaceflight in 1961)? Or perhaps a date predating the Bolshevist era, like September 17 (birthdate of Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, the theoretical founder of rocketry, in 1857)?
No, we don’t “know” that at all. How could we even “know” that? You don’t “know” it either because you can’t predict the future. I mentioned the 2017 Zapad military exercise as evidence for skepticism. Maintaining the easy option of an invasion from Kaliningrad to connect with Belarus, which is the primary benefit of occupying the region, creates too much tension. Anybody looking at a map knows that. Yet even the author, Saker, whose assertion on this topic was the inspiration for my first post on this thread, has previously referred to the Baltic “statelets” more than once, as if though they didn’t deserve full recognition because they broke away from the USSR.
The best proof that Russia really doesn’t want the Baltic states even in the future, if it is true, is for it to leave Kaliningrad, which was never a part of Russia in its history prior to 1945. It is a remnant of the Stalinist legacy; Russia should finally move forward.
This isn’t about geography, but about historical, cultural, and institutional attitudes.
What would you say, how all those ancient people lost their fine qualities? Could it be when they started interbreeding as a direct consequence of invasions of some other humanoid kinds?
If that had been true we would never have heard of the notorious Jewish usurers, they would not have become the leaders and indeed the loners in the field. Kings would have borrowed from Gentile moneylenders.
The academic historian Steven Runciman, leading historian of the Crusades, writes in his book The First Crusade, early in Chapter 7 dealing with pogroms in 1095 called Volkmar’s, Gottschalk’s and Emich’s (rogue) Crusades, writes early in that Chapter that Sephardic Jewish colonies had been established in much of Europe for centuries. (This includes the Rhine Valley where it is currently being claimed that they were Ashkenazim.)
He goes on to say the poor were increasingly displeased, but your point is that Christians could be moneylenders. In western Christendom, at least, they could not. It was not a matter of the rate of interest.
Jeff
“”Indian politics is holding India back”
Truer words could not be spoken. Both sides are such dogs it’s wild. Don’t even start on the regional governments like Shiv Sena, for example. The issue is there obsession with religion and irrelevant shitlike ” love jihad”, which is basically a justification for them to use violence, as they can’t get girls. The shit I see. One corrupt guy to another.
The reasons why Parsis are so succesful is because of their IQ and favourability during the British Raj. They were considered WHITE as they hailed from Iran, and they got favoured positions and businesd opportunities. Look at Tata for instance. One of the reasons why I’m so conflicted about British rulr is because of personal reasons. Overall, they did hurt India, however, my family thrived and were close to the Raj, and they lived well-off. What would you feel? Is that selfish of me to think this way?
The thing about Aboriginals here is a strange one….they should have a genetic IQ somewhere un the 90s, which isn’t exactly neurosurgeon levels, but it’s certainly higher thsn that of blacks and it is most certainly enough for them to lead “functional” lives. All that huffing and puffing during pregnancy does not help, and neither does all the begging for gibs and rum. The government should setiously have sterilized many of them when they were doing so in the earlier days. They have the ability to lead proper lives, however, they choose to lead pathetic ones.
Regards
A rightwing ultra-Zionist rabbi named Shmuley Boteach, funded by Sheldon Adelson, just ran a full-page ad in the Washington Post denouncing the statements of Rep. Ilhan Omar. Some of his historical comparisons are quite amusing, and perhaps somewhat counter-productive:
Revanchism? Revanchism for what.. for winning the war..? No, you are the one who has revanchsim. Our presence in Kaliningrad is based on the fact that we won the war, and you signed unconditional capitulation and accepted that some of your territories would be taken away. By Poland, by USSR, by France, by Denmark. But to those countries you have no questions? Strange..
Well yes, we did won the war. Unless you have been learning some kind of “alternate history” in which the glorious Germany has won the war – even though I understand that’s more psychologically appealing to you you.
Which “principles” did the USSR break? Is that a UN article? Which one? Which international law did we break by being in Kaliningrad/Köningsberg? Please give me a specific reference to an official document that says that in this day and age Köningsberg/Kalinigrad belongs to Germany and that Russia is there illegally. I won’t hold my breath though. Principles..? Is that a law or just something that you throw when it suits you? You signed the surrender document and agreed not to have territorial claims.. so YOU are the one that is in violation of the capitulation treaty. And YOU are the revanchist.
Yeltsin provoked NATO into expanding east..? Oh so now you trying to justify NATO expansion by blaming Russia? How did Russia “provoke” NATO in the 90s? This is the typical nonsense. Whom are you trying to fool..
The constant propaganda that we hear from western “media” about so called freedom and democracy is full of hypocrisy, double standards, war mongering that errodes trust. Do you have the freedom to criticize your own government for letting in all the “newcomers”, without being labeled a “racist” by you zionist media? Can you openly question the narrative of your media about Syria for example, without being labelled a “Russian agent”? That is why the EU is breaking up I guess.. oh wait.. maybe it’s a secret Russian agent plot trying to break it up! Quick, launch an investigation! NATO and the US (your occupier) does not even pretend to abide by international law, they simply do as they please. I will not quote any examples, because everyone knows them by now…
Why should we propose something? For what? Since when do we need to propose something..? YOU are obviously unsatisfied (because you’re a revanchist).. so YOU must propose something.
No, that is gushing with nostalgia to the fact that we won despite the enormous cost. It is our duty to remember our fathers and grandfathers. Don’t act like you don’t know that. It has nothing to do with Stalin. The fact that there are old Soviet flags and symbols present there, is because the USSR won the war, not only Russia. It represents all other countries of the former USSR as well, such as: Kazakhstan, the Ukraine, Belarus, Georgia etc.
Oh stop! You’re making me blush!
By “statelets” he obviously means that those countries are small. Why are you triggered by that? Are you going to try to police language now? Are you sure YOU’RE not the Stalinist here? And are you implying that someone did not recognize the Baltic statele.. I mean states as independent? Who!? Russia recognized them as independent.. so what are we talking about here..
I can say the same thing about NATO: the USSR and Warsaw Pact do not exist anymore, the best proof that the EU and NATO do not wish a conflict with Russia is to withdraw from our borders, and get out of the Ukraine, remove US bases from eastern Europe and perhaps even Germany, stop building the missile-defense shield in Europe. And I promise, the Russians will have a more positive view of NATO/EU, after a period of mental adjustment, premised on friendly relations..
Funny, and yet, in an earlier post you wrote this:
You clearly speak of a region.. that is.. geography. So now it is suddenly about culture etc. And if we are to talk about Germany’s attitudes, then we will conclude that throughout history, it has been savage and warmongering, wants territory, wanted to exterminate populations of Europe and where workers have to drink beer in the morning otherwise they could not even work.
You can claim what ever you want, but the reality is Russia was always sovereign and unique. Russia is Russia. And the fact that we are Orthodox Christian and not Protestant and Catholic, the east-west schism of the 11th century, also plays a role no doubt, but what ever. It is not really dogmatic to us. You can call us martians if you want to, it does not change historical facts. It is just your emotional outburst because Germany and Russia were always opponents. Maybe try to suppress your “drang nach osten” next time..
How will this all play out, end of humanity, or else ?
KEN O’KEEFE & CHRIS BOLLYN 9/11, USS LIBERTY, ZIONISM, ROTHSCHILD AND HIGH TREASON. (MAY 2018)
Christopher Bollyn: Making Sense of the War on Terror 10/17
Ironically this article typifies Jews ish behaviour. They promote truths as lies and vice versa. So essentially, every accusation in the Washington Post ad, including the material in the advertised books are truths, so in order to ‘try’ to destroy them, they’ll call it all anti semitism. People are being conditioned to accept that regardless if it’s true, if it’s denounced as anti Semitic it must be lambasted, piloried, castigated and shunned.
The most effective way to control a people is to control their words.
Regardless of Councils and Canons, historians say usury was prohibited to Christians, as it was to Muslims.
If it had not been, we would not have had the historic notoriety of Jewish money lenders.
So there were other factors. If the clergy themselves were prohibited, they might have thundered to laymen.
It may come as a surprise to men like Mr. Hoffman.
It would be helpful to link to a few short entries in the Catholic Encyclopedia about Interest and Usury so that men could get some general idea of what is being discussed.
http://www.newadvent.org/cathen/15235c.htm
http://www.newadvent.org/cathen/15235c.htm
I will say no more about Mr. Hoffman as he repeatedly has refused to say what his faith is and when you combine cowardice with crankiness, that is a deadly dull combination 🙂
Dr E. Michael Jones has at least 28 index citations of usury in his excellent, “The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit and its Impact on World History” with the first one arising in the context of the Messias-Deniers creating a separate society from the Christians – with no contact, at least in Poland, only when usury or illicit sex was involved.
Interesting enough, Dante puts Usurers and Contraceptors in the same circle of Hell because money is not supposed to be used to reproduce itself but sex is supposed to be about reproduction.
Dear Miggle. The major problem with the question of the Catholic Church and Usury is that the Catholic Church has always condemned Usury but it has, owing to changing economic realities, changed its definition of what usury is.
Is such a change of what constitutes Usury permissible in the context of unchanging doctrine?
Yes.
And Usury is still condemned as it was in an Encyclical by the Pope who preceded Francis.
https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?recnum=646
O, and now I am done.
Thanks for the exchange
A very emotional response, or shall i say outburst?
This assertion is just outrageous. You are absolutely HYSTERICAL – this is completely THEATRICAL. What do you mean by your repeated accusation YOU, given that I am an analytical – and detached – observer? For your information, I didn’t sign a surrender document; in fact I wasn’t even alive at the time. All the viewers of your response can see that for some reason you have become “triggered” and are now incapable of being level-headed.
This was already addressed last year here on this site, when this topic arose, in a response to an essay by James Petras, so you will just have to go back to the archives for specific document references or links. Basically existing international conventions since the early 20th century refer to the INADMISSIBILITY of territorial occupation based on conquest through war. This was a key legal principle that took precluded a major incentive to engage in warfare for the sake of stealing land. Do you wish to assert that the USSR was still so backward back then that it never acknowledged or “signed onto” these basic principles, also adopted (i.e. they were already in place at the time) by the UN since then?
We’ll all see how long it will take for Russia to figure out a specifically Russian holiday, based on positive achievements not related to warfare, which was strongly assisted by the USA and Britain through their aerial bombings and land conquests from the west and south. Do high-level Brits or Americans (not just ambassadors) ever get invited to these annual May 9th extravaganzas?
Most European countries are small, so what is peculiar is that he reserved this terminology or attribution to these three Baltic republics. Go through the list to see all the other “statelets” smaller in site than Lithuania (#24 out of 50):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_European_countries_by_area
Who are you to make such a nebulous “promise”? Your proposal for deescalation reduces to the known Israeli tactic: Do this and that first, which you are not obliged to do, and afterwards perhaps we might deign to consider doing what we are not permitted to do in the first place. You must be joking; nobody can take that seriously. This is very amateurish on your part. You’re giving yourself away as a fanatic.
With regard to St. Petersburg you said:
Yes, because I wanted to include New Peterhof and the island of Kronshtadt, which are outside the city limits of St. Petersburg, but still in the immediate region. Since the aristocratic Russian history includes Catherine the Great (Екатерина Алексеевна – Yekaterina Alekseyevna), a German nymphomaniac (allegedly “into” or “onto” horse cock), born in Stettin, this heritage is clearly European, unlike Moscow or places in the Ukraine that lie outside the former Austrian Monarchy.
Mr. Hoffmann makes a serious charge beginning at 3:00 into this vid
Seriously silly.
He claims that earning interest on money – any interest- is a mortal sin.
OK.
Explain why Jesus Christ was chastising His followers for NOT earning interest on money:
“You ought to have put my money in the bank, and on my arrival I would have received my money back with interest” (Matt 25:27; cf. Luke 19:23).
When you have completed your task, put your pencil down and bang your head on the desk for three days successively.
Then apologise to all living Catholics
Adios
That’s what happens when a person surrounds himself with yes-men who are trained to gasp (or pretend to gasp) in horror at these heretical similarities. Shmuckley is pathetically out of touch with the current zeitgeist. Outside his safe space, this is an effective, /pol/-tier meme.
Who are “they”? How about providing specific quotes and links?
“…all the time,” every day, perpetually…?
What kind of calamities are you referring to?
Do they include “boiling in excrement”?
I’ve heard a variation of this so many times:
“Oy vey, they want to drive us into the sea…”
This is just a silly fantasy. Are you suggesting that Finland and Estonia will jointly attempt to occupy or destroy St. Petersburg, and subjugate its population? Or blockade access to the Baltic Sea?
I was referring to the special 72-hour visa-free scheme, for Europeans and North Americans, currently limited to the St. Petersburg region, for the past years, pertaining to visitors arriving only by sea, but unsuccessfully expanded to airport arrivals, not the expanded mutual arrangement that you mentioned.
I can wait; there are plenty of other interesting places to visit instead – and I do every year, without the hassle of applying for and spending money on a visa. People in St. Petersburg are hurting themselves by remaining hostile to potential visitors. Hotels, restaurants, bars, night clubs, museums, guided tours, bicycle rentals, conferences, sporting events, music festivals – they all bring in tax revenues and induce local investments that are now being forfeited for some doctrinaire position.
I was prepared to conclude my modest contributions with the Parable of the talants. Thankfully you did it (saving my time) and I think that must indeed end the discussions (they actually should have started with it).
Christ’s Parable of the Talents (Luke 19:12-24), and of the Unjust Steward and the Mammon of Unrighteousness (Luke 16: 1-13) are fully explicated on pp. 50-56 of Usury in Christendom: The Mortal Sin that Was and Now is Not. Also cf. chapter 16, “The Breeders of Money Gain Dominion over the Church of Rome” in The Occult Renaissance Church of Rome, pp. 594-631.
Trolls who will not read books by the author to whom they are recklessly ascribing all sorts of mendacity and malfeasance will of course do as trolls do and heedlessly spin their phantasmagoria for the benefit of those of like mind.
Neither was I. What I meant by “you” is: Germany. Germany signed it where all the allies were present. Just like Japan signed its own surrender document. Russia’s claim – as the legal successor of the USSR – on Kaliningrad/Köningsberg is legal according to international law and not in dispute. What someone thinks about that, is legally irrelevant. This discussion is about nothing.
So? Why does that trigger you? So your problem is that he does not call other countries statelets? Such strange “outrage”. Please try to be more outraged, because it is unconvincing, frankly.
Well you are starting the story in the middle, isn’t that an Israeli tactic? You claim that “Russia has done something”, and “as a result NATO reacts”. You claimed that NATO expansion to the east in the 90s is somehow Russia’s fault! Ridiculous! That is an Israeli tactic.. As a German, you seem to be very intertwined with these expansionist US geo policies, which are not in Germany’s interests at all. It is really amusing to read about your so called territorial claims, when you don’t even have sovereignty of your own, you are instead defending somebody’s else geo policies. Have some self respect!
Why shouldn’t we celebrate our victory day.. because you don’t like it? It is not your concern what we do in our country. Mind your own matters. I find your fake “outrage” amusing. A lot of countries in western Europe celebrate liberation day, and a remembrance day, all associated with WW2. Do you pretend to be outraged on them too?
Ah yes, the Austrian Monarchy, the Austro-Hungarian empire, etc. also one of historical opponents of Russia. It seems to me that you are the one who needs to move on, you live in the past.
Advancing the opinion of Arabic admixture in certain far Southern European populations makes me a troll?
Because when I made that statement, I had no idea that it would elicit a negative response. I’d have to be a psychic troll in that case.
BENGALI
Whether Parsis have a higher average IQ or not is rather debatable. The ones I met were no ball of fire.
However, they were prominent traders prior to the Raj and the extent to which it enabled them to become wealthy is again debatable. While the British opened up new markets, they were already doing well.
I’d argue that Parsis were never IN the caste system, so they were free of the social hierarchy that kept other groups marginalized. Nair, for example, seem to fare much better after the Brahmin were ejected from Kerela. But St. Thomas Christians, a group I interacted with fairly extensively in Cochin, were never really part of the caste system so they fared better (Note that apparently the St. Thomas Christians are apparently Middle Eastern Jews who were neither Christian nor Syrian and apparently from Iraq).
And the British were responsible for many mistakes that still affect India.
Where the Saker is right is that one thing is undeniable, the Judaization of the Papacy. But it started much earlier than the Renaissance. It started with the replacement in the IVth century of the ‘Vetus Latina/Vetus Itala’, the Latin translation of the Greek Old Testament (the Septuagint) and New Testament, by the ‘Vulgata’, the translation of biblical texts after the Hebrew texts made by Saint Hieronymus under the direction of Talmudic rabbis. Hieronymus introduced the notion of ‘Hebraica Veritas’, the belief that the Hebrew Bible, as it was transmitted in rabbinical circles in the first centuries AD, was the “original” Old Testament text. That is the background reason for one of the most serious heresies of the Papacy, the introduction of azymes for the Eucharist.
In fact it spread the rabbis contention that the Greek texts, as used in the Orthodox Church, are corrupt, that they were mistranslated, even that the clear prophecies of the Christ in the Old Testament were introduced backwards from the New as a ‘pious fraud’ or downright forgeries (like the ‘Long ending of Mark’, the “Johannine Comma’). In that sense Catholicism is the first Protestantism. It made it receptive to further Judaic influences (Kabbalah) brought in by the Spanish Jewish converts, not necessarily with subversive intentions (they could see in it further proofs of the Christ and a tool for converting more Jews).
You are incorrectly presuming that I am German and that I am “outraged” when neither is the case. Also, you are falsely assuming that because Germany surrendered in May 1945, to end hostilities, that this automatically also entitles the winner to permanently claim the conquered territory for itself. This is anachronistic thinking going back to earlier times.
During and after the conclusion of the Potsdam Conference the USSR never received permission from the other allies to incorporate the occupied territory into the USSR, which would violate the existing principle of the inadmissibility of territorial acquisition and incorporation through conquest and displacement of the native population through war. Furthermore, the formal agreement in 1990 pertaining to Germany’s borders conclusively settled the issue with Poland, but not the USSR. Of course Gorbachov, Yeltsin and Putin know this, as does anybody else with a basic understanding of international law and conventions. This is why Yeltsin was willing to cede the area to Germany and why Putin tacitly acknowledged this in that interview with Bloomberg in 2016, saying he was willing to talk about it, that is, negotiate a settlement.
Your argument essentially reduces to: If Israel can break international law by conveniently holding onto territory it occupied after a war then Russia can do it too. Also, when you claim that Russia has no interest in invading the Baltic states what you really mean is: At the current time, based on political circumstances, Putin does not intend to invade these countries. This does not preclude the possibility, that under a different leadership and changed circumstances (for instance a weak defense by NATO), Russia would not take advantage of an opportunity to invade, say, under the pretext of needing to protect the Russian minority there. Russia’s continued occupation preserves this option; therefore the tension will continue until it finally leaves, as it is obliged to do. By remaining, Russia is signaling that it wants to preserve the option of a possible invasion in the future.
So, really, the issue is rather basic. Once you understand these facts everything should become more clear. Given that you were apparently unaware of these issues underscores the effect that Russian propaganda has had on you. You ought to stop being in denial.
Of course Russia can choose its own holiday. I merely suggested that its current choice tacitly conveys lingering Stalinist nostalgia, as does the name Kaliningrad. Referring to the western part of Ukraine that was part of the Austrian Empire merely delineate what I consider to still be Europe, for historical reasons, just like St. Petersburg. That is not nostalgia, just an acknowledgment of a cultural legacy. In any case, whereas a Stalinist association has negative connotations, Katherine the Great and the Austrian monarchy were comparatively benign.
If you hate whites so much why do you copy them in every way? Why don’t you smash your TV, then find a sledge hammer and start wrecking all those cars, starting with the German brands of course, then go burn down the factories? Or better still smash your hand-phone and computer so we don’t have to hear from you ever again.
MIKE
What I cannot understand is why these anti-white people come here where white men discuss issues we feel affect us and then have meltdowns towards random posters.
This is a website for Europeans who value their cultural concerns and future, do they really believe we want to hear their tedious refrain about the evils of colonialism and purported European crimes?
Then, as if to reinforce stereotypes, they have “chimp outs”.
Blax = Constrictors?
Wow, you are so fond of labelling others, for no reason, as ‘Troll’. Have to suppose that it is a typical display of Bengali mentality, whether in Bangladesh or India, or as an invader elsewhere.
Sure a whiney group, even the spoken language sounds like a constant whine, particularly from the hirsute women.
https://oca.org/saints/lives/2019/06/15/101732-st-jerome-hieronymus-of-stridon
He is a saint in Saker’s church and of COURSE he had conversations about Hebrew with Hebrew scholars – the Rabbis you falsely claim directed him.
The only reason you have a bible to perform your eisegesis on is due to the Catholic Church and one of the criteria for which gospel or epistle would be included in the bible is whether to not it had been read at Mass.
That is a rich irony you do not seem capable of grasping; said otherwise- you have to depend on the very church you hate 🙂
Adios