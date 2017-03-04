[…] The Donbass Is Breaking Away from an Agonized Ukraine […]

Tectonic shifts are continuing to occur in the political landscape of the Ukraine. Last week, following the imposition of a total blockade against Novorussia by the Ukronazis, Russia declared that she will from now on recognize the official documents emitted by the DNR and LNR authorities. This week, the Novorussian authorities have nationalized all the key factories of the Donbass. Furthermore, the Novorussians have now declared that since the Ukrainian authorities are not willing to purchase their coal and anthracite they will from now on export them to Russia. And just to make sure that they cover all their bases, the Novorussians have also declared that from now on only the Russian Ruble will be circulating in the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.
Not to be undone, the Ukronazis have also taken a highly significant step: the Ukrainian Prime Minister has declared that he thinks that the irregular forces currently enforcing the blockade should be considered official border guards (as for these soon to be “border guards”, they have explained that for their main border post shall be called “nightingale” in honor of the Nachtigall battalion of the Nazi Abwehr).
- The Urkonazis completely close down the unofficial border with Novorussia
- Russia recognizes Novorussian documents
- The DNR and LNR nationalize all the Ukrainian industry in the Donbass
- The Ukronazis declare that the line of contact is now to be considered a border
- The Novorussians declare that the Russian Ruble is the only legal currency in Novorussia
- The Novorussians will now export their entire production of coal/anthracite to Russia
- All the factories in Novorussia will no longer pay taxes to Kiev
I don’t know about you – but to me this sure looks like the DNR and LNR are cutting off their last ties to the Ukraine and the the junta in Kiev appears to go along with this plan.
In reality, this is all much more complicated. There is a covert war going on between the Ukrainian oligarchs Rinat Akhmetov, Igor Kolomoiskii and President Poroshensko and there is also a not so covert war taking place between the Ukronazi opposition and Poroshenko. There are also many unanswered questions left, including how and if the Novorussians will sell their production of coal and anthracite either to Russia (which Russia really doesn’t need) or through Russia (possibly concealing its real origin). This situation also begs the question of what the Russian banks will be able and willing to do to help the Novorussians. The sums of money involved are huge and there are many, often mutually exclusive, interests competing against each other. But I won’t dwell on that level right now – what is most important to me is the big picture and that big picture says “good-bye Ukraine”.
One can judge the seriousness of these developments by the truly Herculean efforts made by the western corporate media not to notice them. Even the British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Boris Johnson, who was in Kiev yesterday, was focusing exclusively on the upcoming Eurovision competition, and not on the dramatic developments taking place in the southeast.
In the Ukrainian context, the expression “never say never” is probably even more important than usual, but I will say that if what I think is happening is really happening, that is, if the Donbass is now de-facto cutting its last ties with the Ukraine and integrating with Russia politically and economically, and if the junta in Kiev appears to have been unable to prevent the Nazi volunteers from triggering this crisis with their blockade, then this potentially means to very important things:
- The Ukronazis have given up on the concept of reconquering Novorussia.
- The breakup of the rump-Ukraine has begun.
The blockade of the Donbass was decided by a rather small group of nationalist leaders who never asked for nor received any authorization for their actions from the junta in Kiev. Furthermore, the junta in Kiev never officially endorsed or even supported that move. But most amazingly, the junta never sent any kind of official police/military/security force to regain control of the situation. There was a group of men who, armed with sticks and baseball bats, tried to remove the Ukronazi crazies from the tracks, but they were quickly beaten back. Keep in mind that there are tens of thousands of soldiers and policemen deployed in the immediate vicinity of these volunteer units, but nobody, absolutely nobody has made a move to restore law and order.
Of course, the very notion of “law and order” is largely meaningless in a country occupied by a regime which itself is totally illegal. Furthermore, “law and order” are also meaningless in a country where might – usually in the form of a gang of thugs with Kalashnikovs – makes right. Forget “central Europe” – think “Somalia” and you will be much closer to the truth.
The Ukraine is a failed state, politically and economically. And, as a failed state, the Ukraine has plenty of armed gangs and even official armed forces, but nothing like the kind of modern and civilized military you need to take on the Novorussians who, far from being a failed state, are a young state which has just completed the modernization of its armed forces. The difference between the Ukrainian and the Novorussian armed forces is not just the result of Russian help, although they clearly played a major role, but the fact of the Novorussians having a capable fighting force has been a matter for survival from day 1, whereas for the junta this has never been a priority simply because there never was a military threat to the junta’s power. Bean-counters will tell me that the Ukrainian forces are about 2x to 3x larger, which is quite true. It is also irrelevant. What matters is whether they can mount modern, combined arms operations and that is something that the Ukrainian military does not seem to be capable of.
What we are seeing today is not just a Ukrainian military which seems to have given up on the notion of reconquering Novorussia, it is also one which appears to be giving up on the notion of holding the country together. Right now, this is only affecting the Donbass, but pretty soon other regions are likely to follow suit, especially the south (Odessa, Nikolaev, Mariupol) which, by itself, could be wealthy and prosperous and which has no need whatsoever for Neo-Nazi rulers. There are even some separatist movements in the western Ukraine who want to get rid of all the pseudo-Ukrainian “ballast” and build a “pure” Ukrainian state in the only place where such a state has real historical roots: on the border with Poland.
This all begs the question of the future of Poroshenko and here your guess is as good as mine. The only thing that has kept him in power so long is the support from the US and EU, but with the crises (plural) surrounding the Trump administration and the political uncertainty in Europe, there is only so long that Poroshenko can use his western mentors as the base for his power. Sooner or later, somebody somewhere in the Ukraine (my guess is in Odessa) will figure out that the local power configuration is far more important to him/her than what the western politicians have to say. Again, Somalia is the example to keep in mind: for a while the western powers also had a great deal of influence there, but only until that power was successfully challenged and then everybody declared victory and fled.
Needless to say, the Minsk Agreements are as far from being implemented as ever. For the AngloZionists that is enough of a justification to continue to blame Russia for it all. That will continue until the Ukraine finally implodes at which point the real negotiation will be “who will pays for the mess?” and Russia will probably declare that she is primarily responsible for the Donbass leaving the rest of the mess for the Europeans who, unlike the Americans, will have no choice but to pay. But that is still far in the future. Right now the question is how long can the agony of the Nazi Ukrainian regime last?
Alexander Zakharchenko predicted yesterday that the Ukrainian state would collapse within 60 days. Maybe. My personal gut feeling is that this might take quite a bit longer, especially considering the inertia of such a large country. We should also never discount a possible large-scale Ukronazi attack on Novorussia for no other reason than an expression of blind and dumb hatred. Should that happen the goal of the Novorussians will be to free the parts of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions which are still under Nazi occupation. This might be difficult – the Ukrainians have been fortifying their defenses for many months now – but I expect them to eventually succeed. At which point the West will blame Russia again (what else is new?).
Irrespective of how long this agony will last, there is no doubt in my mind that it has begun and that it is irreversible. It is actually quite remarkable that it took so long to bring about this last phase. For many months already we had many minor indicators and signs that thing were not going well, but with the de-facto separation of the Donbass and its gradual integration into the Russian economy we are witnessing a qualitatively new phase in the disintegration process of the Ukraine.
Hey Saker,
Why do you post here before your own blog site?
http://www.unz.com/tsaker/the-donbass-is-breaking-away-from-an-agonizing-ukraine/#comment-1787073
Mention of the Eurovision song competition.
What a wonderful opportunity/ timing to stage a false flag/ terrorist event. ?
I feel I have seen so many of these constructed pieces of theatre from the Demons, I can almost predict their next move. Almost. My mind is not consumed with evil, so I can only deduce from their past patterns of behaviour, while they, being evil personified, are endlessly creative in their diabolical plots.
Why is the role of John McCain in the Ukraine mess not loudly “outed”.
There is a “scandal” consuming US congress this week that Jeff Sessions once spoke to a Russian (the ambassador!)! While serving on the Congress security committee – but McCain is on that same committee and uses it as “cover” to travel to nasty conflict zones like Syria and Ukraine and agitate for more violence – and yet his role is never really revealed and reviled.
Why?
http://journal-neo.org/2017/03/04/joe-biden-fears-for-the-democratic-world-order/
Seems Ukraine will continue to “benefit” from the care/counsel/ mentoring of Joe and Hunter Biden.
Joe has established his very own “Clinton Foundation” .
It’s mission: “The Biden Foundation will find new ways to build upon Joe Biden’s longstanding commitment to preserve the liberal international order.”
The Bidens have even secured a famous talent agency to get their show on the road. (Huh???)
The scary thing about Biden and his feet in foreign policy is the fact he handled the Ukraine portfolio for the same White House that made a war zone where none existed. Who can forget when Biden’s son joined the biggest natural gas company in Ukraine only weeks after the Euromaidan set the country alight? The fact Ukraine’s ruler slash oligarch Petro Poroshenko and Joe Biden are personal friends only adds further dismay alongside any idea the Biden Foundation will do more than make matters worse. Only if the price (or donation) were right, could any kind of sane détente come from such an NGO.
Eurovision is very much Bwitish Bowis Johnson’s level. He should stick to it all the time.
[…] Written by The Saker; Originally appeared at The Unz Review […]
Well, since the 2014 putsch interrupted the constitutional order and continuity of peaceful transition of power, Ukraine is not a state anymore, failed or otherwise. There’s a territory in a state of civil war, where the so-called ‘government’ in Kiev is not deemed legitimate by a large portion (possibly a majority) of the population. What will come of it is anybody’s guess…
Seems like it’s been a done deal for a while now with just the threads being pulled tighter slowly so as not to give the impression of abrupt movement. They’ve already had their own national anthem of the Donetsk People’s Republic viewable on YouTube for almost two years. Not much to be gained by being shackled to the dysfunctional Ukrainian state currently being run like a gangster state. With them out the hardline western part will play an even more outsized role in the remainder Ukrainian state so we’ll see what sort of great nation building work they’re capable of. We’ll also see how much their foreign patrons are now willing to support and help them out. The US funded coup is what set this chain of events off in the first place. This is just one in a series of countries that the US has deliberately destabilized and destroyed from Yugoslavia to Iraq and now the still unwinding Ukrainian story. Where to next for the US or has this country destroying momentum come to a halt for now?
Saker, are there any reliable charitable organizations you could recommend which provide aid for injured or displaced people in Novorussia? I try to use at least some of my charitable contributions to help people damaged by the foreign policy of the US regime; in other words, to counteract the evil use of my tax money. Thank you.
So Russia loses. Big time.
An independent rump Donbass will not be used as a block against Ukraine’s integration into NATO and the EU. Ukraine can get on with its future without being held back by relics of Russian colonial settlement during the Imperial era. (see Ireland for a similar example)
A lack of strong support from Russian for civilian life, there is still a Ukrainian majority in the Donbass, will make the place restless for generations. Russia now has to spend billions on reconstruction or face the consequences of instability as an armed nationalist base is established.
We won’t know it all. The less reliable leaders who know the details of the Russian nationalist infiltration in 2014 have largely been assassinated or should clearly understand their likely fate if they talk.
There are now 1.5 million refugees (IDPs) in Ukraine who will hate Russia for generations and 350k refugees in Russia with very mixed feelings about the wisdom of the whole adventure.
Population prior to the Russian nationalist insurgency (read Girkin if you doubt it) was 4.5m of which 3.5m were ethnic Ukrainian and 1 m ethnic Russians (No, speaking English does not make a Scotsman English – same for Ukrainians). Remove refugees. 2m Ukrainians still present and 650 thousand Russians. The Russians are still a minority whatever adjustments to be made for pensioners registered in Ukraine or young men dodging the draft (a million went to Russia at one point, some of them are still there, unregistered – they didn’t have a great reception). In Northern Ireland, the proportions of natives to settlers were reversed. Even so, the minority caused a lot of trouble. What happens when the majority are the discontented? Leaders will emerge eventually. The more their emergence is repressed, the greater the ultimate violence.
The Ukrainians in the Donbass will need much bribing to make them love their new country.
The Russian far right (which does not include Putin but he sympathises) provoked this from the beginning which you can take as the August 2013 Customs Blockade that triggered the Maidan or interference in the 2004 election – Putin actually campaigned in Ukraine, the US exit poll was a reaction.
Even I don't think the Maidan will end up driving Ukraine quite that far into the ground, though with the svidomites, no scenario can be fully excluded.
Your whole construction will break to pieces when we take into consideration the fact that Ukraine is an artificial phoney nation with an artificial phoney language and a phoney national mythology which could have come into existence only thanks to the unprecedented social experiments of the Soviet wonderland. Today people in Russia and Ukraine just rip a bitter yield sown by Lenin and his comrades in the 1920s. The Novorussian rebellion has been nothing but an attempt to deconstruct this evil Soviet Frankenstein called Ukraine.
But of course, there is a reason: NATO coveted Crimea, which would definitely have voted to become part of Russia, as, indeed, it did. Without Sebastopol, however, Ukraine is of little use to NATO. The only purpose it can conceivably serve now is to destabilize Russia--but so far this plan has failed.
“the so-called ‘government’ in Kiev is not deemed legitimate by a large portion (possibly a majority) of the population. ” You were smoking?
There is a "scandal" consuming US congress this week that Jeff Sessions once spoke to a Russian (the ambassador!)! While serving on the Congress security committee - but McCain is on that same committee and uses it as "cover" to travel to nasty conflict zones like Syria and Ukraine and agitate for more violence - and yet his role is never really revealed and reviled.
Why?
McCain is an opportunist with a monomaniac hostility to Russia but he doesn’t hold serious office, albeit enough to give Browder a platform. You are right, he is always a force for confrontation not peace where Russia is involved. Not much of a Christian.
An independent rump Donbass will not be used as a block against Ukraine's integration into NATO and the EU. Ukraine can get on with its future without being held back by relics of Russian colonial settlement during the Imperial era. (see Ireland for a similar example)
A lack of strong support from Russian for civilian life, there is still a Ukrainian majority in the Donbass, will make the place restless for generations. Russia now has to spend billions on reconstruction or face the consequences of instability as an armed nationalist base is established.
We won't know it all. The less reliable leaders who know the details of the Russian nationalist infiltration in 2014 have largely been assassinated or should clearly understand their likely fate if they talk.
There are now 1.5 million refugees (IDPs) in Ukraine who will hate Russia for generations and 350k refugees in Russia with very mixed feelings about the wisdom of the whole adventure.
Population prior to the Russian nationalist insurgency (read Girkin if you doubt it) was 4.5m of which 3.5m were ethnic Ukrainian and 1 m ethnic Russians (No, speaking English does not make a Scotsman English - same for Ukrainians). Remove refugees. 2m Ukrainians still present and 650 thousand Russians. The Russians are still a minority whatever adjustments to be made for pensioners registered in Ukraine or young men dodging the draft (a million went to Russia at one point, some of them are still there, unregistered - they didn't have a great reception). In Northern Ireland, the proportions of natives to settlers were reversed. Even so, the minority caused a lot of trouble. What happens when the majority are the discontented? Leaders will emerge eventually. The more their emergence is repressed, the greater the ultimate violence.
The Ukrainians in the Donbass will need much bribing to make them love their new country.
The Russian far right (which does not include Putin but he sympathises) provoked this from the beginning which you can take as the August 2013 Customs Blockade that triggered the Maidan or interference in the 2004 election - Putin actually campaigned in Ukraine, the US exit poll was a reaction.
Alternatively, Zakharchenko is about to be shot.
You're a loser. The fake Ukraine is a loser. The EU talking heads are losers. The U.S. is a loser. Russia and Putin win again. Big time. And the folks in the Donbass get a chance to live life away from you rotters. The whole world is drawing lessons.
Keep it up. Please deliver more such 'victories'.
An independent rump Donbass will not be used as a block against Ukraine's integration into NATO and the EU. Ukraine can get on with its future without being held back by relics of Russian colonial settlement during the Imperial era. (see Ireland for a similar example)
A lack of strong support from Russian for civilian life, there is still a Ukrainian majority in the Donbass, will make the place restless for generations. Russia now has to spend billions on reconstruction or face the consequences of instability as an armed nationalist base is established.
We won't know it all. The less reliable leaders who know the details of the Russian nationalist infiltration in 2014 have largely been assassinated or should clearly understand their likely fate if they talk.
There are now 1.5 million refugees (IDPs) in Ukraine who will hate Russia for generations and 350k refugees in Russia with very mixed feelings about the wisdom of the whole adventure.
Population prior to the Russian nationalist insurgency (read Girkin if you doubt it) was 4.5m of which 3.5m were ethnic Ukrainian and 1 m ethnic Russians (No, speaking English does not make a Scotsman English - same for Ukrainians). Remove refugees. 2m Ukrainians still present and 650 thousand Russians. The Russians are still a minority whatever adjustments to be made for pensioners registered in Ukraine or young men dodging the draft (a million went to Russia at one point, some of them are still there, unregistered - they didn't have a great reception). In Northern Ireland, the proportions of natives to settlers were reversed. Even so, the minority caused a lot of trouble. What happens when the majority are the discontented? Leaders will emerge eventually. The more their emergence is repressed, the greater the ultimate violence.
The Ukrainians in the Donbass will need much bribing to make them love their new country.
The Russian far right (which does not include Putin but he sympathises) provoked this from the beginning which you can take as the August 2013 Customs Blockade that triggered the Maidan or interference in the 2004 election - Putin actually campaigned in Ukraine, the US exit poll was a reaction.
You really are one of earth’s stupidest sentient beings. This is the start of the collapse of the Ukrainian entity, not the end. Sympathisers with svidomry are virtually nonexistent in Donetsk and Lugansk even by the admission of the khokhol occupying authorities themselves. As for who started it, that would be all those who ignored the fact that most of the Ukraine never had any business in any state but Russia.
You have to yell so much because your thesis is idiotic. You and John McCain deserve to be dumped somewhere remote in Yukrozaniland with 5 bucks and told to make do.
You’re a loser. The fake Ukraine is a loser. The EU talking heads are losers. The U.S. is a loser. Russia and Putin win again. Big time. And the folks in the Donbass get a chance to live life away from you rotters. The whole world is drawing lessons.
Keep it up. Please deliver more such ‘victories’.
Hi Phillip. I used to smoke, but I quit a few years ago. What of it?
An independent rump Donbass will not be used as a block against Ukraine's integration into NATO and the EU. Ukraine can get on with its future without being held back by relics of Russian colonial settlement during the Imperial era. (see Ireland for a similar example)
A lack of strong support from Russian for civilian life, there is still a Ukrainian majority in the Donbass, will make the place restless for generations. Russia now has to spend billions on reconstruction or face the consequences of instability as an armed nationalist base is established.
We won't know it all. The less reliable leaders who know the details of the Russian nationalist infiltration in 2014 have largely been assassinated or should clearly understand their likely fate if they talk.
There are now 1.5 million refugees (IDPs) in Ukraine who will hate Russia for generations and 350k refugees in Russia with very mixed feelings about the wisdom of the whole adventure.
Population prior to the Russian nationalist insurgency (read Girkin if you doubt it) was 4.5m of which 3.5m were ethnic Ukrainian and 1 m ethnic Russians (No, speaking English does not make a Scotsman English - same for Ukrainians). Remove refugees. 2m Ukrainians still present and 650 thousand Russians. The Russians are still a minority whatever adjustments to be made for pensioners registered in Ukraine or young men dodging the draft (a million went to Russia at one point, some of them are still there, unregistered - they didn't have a great reception). In Northern Ireland, the proportions of natives to settlers were reversed. Even so, the minority caused a lot of trouble. What happens when the majority are the discontented? Leaders will emerge eventually. The more their emergence is repressed, the greater the ultimate violence.
The Ukrainians in the Donbass will need much bribing to make them love their new country.
The Russian far right (which does not include Putin but he sympathises) provoked this from the beginning which you can take as the August 2013 Customs Blockade that triggered the Maidan or interference in the 2004 election - Putin actually campaigned in Ukraine, the US exit poll was a reaction.
Before Russian “colonial” settlement, the area was a depopulated “wild fields” hosting a smattering of impoverished Slavic peasants terrorized by roving Turkic warbands.
Even I don’t think the Maidan will end up driving Ukraine quite that far into the ground, though with the svidomites, no scenario can be fully excluded.
19th C American wind driven water pumps made agriculture in the Wild Lands possible by providing water for plough horses (generally there was not enough surface water to sustain the animals necessary for agriculture - so Wild Lands) and there was new settlement. German and Greek as well as Little Russian. There were Cossacks and Jews there too. Population wasn't as dense as Central and West Ukraine, agreed but there were people there and they weren't great Russians. The expansion it made Taganarog one of the most technically advanced cities in Europe (first gas lighting, sewers on all the main streets) as it was essentially a new place. When Hughes arrived, the landlords found ways of keeping the peasants on the land. The Cossacks were poor workers so he had to import workers from elsewhere, initially Great Russians. The early coal mining communities like Gorlivka are Great Russian and supported the Whites - they wanted neither version of The Ukraine on offer from the Reds. They are the last proletariat in Europe, strongly socially bonded and adopt unified political positions. Hence the strength of their resistance. The steel works and downstream factories are more mixed and supported the Reds, if reluctantly. Neither side has forgotten. The Civil War is at least as relevant to local hatreds as anything following the breakup of the SU or even WW2. Neither side has much to do with the surrounding farming community who are Little Russians and were, in decent numbers, in the 1897 census. I will defend my use of the term "colonial".
Thanks.
Even I don't think the Maidan will end up driving Ukraine quite that far into the ground, though with the svidomites, no scenario can be fully excluded.
You are repeating Russian nationalist Mythology. Kiev was a bustling town and major center of Orthodox culture (Collegium Kiyovense Mohileanum was founded in 1632). Much of the early Russian Empire’s religious elite came from what is now Ukraine, which would not have been the case had it been what you describe. Ironically, a lot of the Ukraine = Russia came from Ukrainians serving the Russian state, justifying their nice positions at the expense of resentful native Russians (“We are not foreigners even though we speak Polish and our colloquial language is different – we are all Russians, children of Rus”).
Danish enjoy to Russia, Jul Just, writing in the beginning of the 1700s (to early for things ot have changed a great deal since Russia took over):
“The inhabitants of the Chernihiv province, as well as the entire population of kozak Ukraine, are known for their politeness and cleanliness, dressing neatly and keeping their homes immaculately clean.”
“Korolevets is a big town…the streets are beautiful, such as I never saw in Russia; the buildings are stately, strong and clean and are along the streets as in Denmark…”
Her reported the teachers at the Moscow gymnazium were “Orthodox from Poland” (I.e., Ukrainians or Belarussians).
That must be why Lviv, the center of Ukrainian nationalism, has Ukraine’s lowest crime rates, one of its most educated populations, and highest livability outside Kiev. As for its opposite, Donbas – despite all Donbas’ money from coal and steel, the place was always crude, not very pleasant to live in, and full of social problems and collapsing demographics.
Kiev certainly was more civilized, but I suspect you're overstating its level of sophistication relative to Moscow. For a start, it was in a different weight category, its population being an order of magnitude lower.
Population of Kiev in 17C - 10-15K
Population of Moscow in 17C - 100K-200K
http://ukrmap.su/program2009/g9/Maps/6.jpg
http://ukrmap.su/program2009/uh8/Maps/8_03.jpg
(Source: "Atlas z istoriyi Ukrayiny".)
The country was called "Borderland" for a reason, because 50 miles to the south of Kiev there was no-man's land. I wouldn't call a town of 5-10 thousand (see the maps above) "bustling". Moscow was close to 150-200 thousand in the same period. Having a Christian madrasa also is nothing special. We must remember in what context they were being created. Catholics were in advance. The Orthodox faith was being shattered, population hardly knew their creed, so to prevent the further deterioration of the faith and the imminent Union, the Orthodox clerics and nobility were opening religious schools to teach and defend their Orthodox faith from Jesuits. But Moscow did not face any threats to their faith, so there was no need in Christian madrasas. When Peter I established the real academy and technical schools those Ukrainian madrasas which taught mainly religion became outdated and obsolete.
For your information, Russia "took over" Chernigov in 1503.
Even I don't think the Maidan will end up driving Ukraine quite that far into the ground, though with the svidomites, no scenario can be fully excluded.
The slave raiders were stopped went when the Crimea was captured, essentially in 1774 whebn Turkey gave the Khanate “independence”.
19th C American wind driven water pumps made agriculture in the Wild Lands possible by providing water for plough horses (generally there was not enough surface water to sustain the animals necessary for agriculture – so Wild Lands) and there was new settlement. German and Greek as well as Little Russian. There were Cossacks and Jews there too. Population wasn’t as dense as Central and West Ukraine, agreed but there were people there and they weren’t great Russians. The expansion it made Taganarog one of the most technically advanced cities in Europe (first gas lighting, sewers on all the main streets) as it was essentially a new place. When Hughes arrived, the landlords found ways of keeping the peasants on the land. The Cossacks were poor workers so he had to import workers from elsewhere, initially Great Russians. The early coal mining communities like Gorlivka are Great Russian and supported the Whites – they wanted neither version of The Ukraine on offer from the Reds. They are the last proletariat in Europe, strongly socially bonded and adopt unified political positions. Hence the strength of their resistance. The steel works and downstream factories are more mixed and supported the Reds, if reluctantly. Neither side has forgotten. The Civil War is at least as relevant to local hatreds as anything following the breakup of the SU or even WW2. Neither side has much to do with the surrounding farming community who are Little Russians and were, in decent numbers, in the 1897 census. I will defend my use of the term “colonial”.
I think that you are being too hard on Donetsk. Coal mining villages anywhere are usually not appreciated by metropolitan culture but Donetsk was planned as a worker’s paradise from day one. Good hospitals, wide streets, decent housing, extensive parks and greenery; still a steel town in the end but like many, not bad at its height from what I read. But Kharkiv was much more of a service centre. Small business not proletarian industry.
Read the history of the Civil War if your brain can stray that far off the Orthodox Fascist narrative.
And you are projecting. “nationalist Mythology” is something that Ukrainians have to dabble in, for the lack of a genuine national history. You guys believe that Vladimir the Great was an oldest Ukrainian nationalist, and history books use terms like “Rus-Ukraine” to describe a 10th century state. LMAO.
I’m pretty sure you don’t actually live there. People don’t aspire to live in Lvov, in fact pretty much the entire population of Western Ukraine would love to get out.
They have been quite successful in white washing and glossing over their ugly past, perhaps they are so deep in the fake news they don't even know they are bubbling fake news.
The Saker’s favorite, infantile word, Ukronazis, is an indication of his pathetic indoctrination.
There were the ‘Nazis’ with the mythological ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ and there were the ‘Nazis’ without the mythological ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’.
The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com
Why have supremacist Jews have been marketing the ’6,000,000′ lie since at least 1869?
Your myth is nicer than the Ukrainian one? How cute. Tell me again how Helga who slaughtered the Slavic Drevlians to avenge her husband Ingvar who had been extorting slaves and furs from them, was a Russian princess.
Pot calling kettle black. Russians and Ukrainians arguing over whether a Viking chieftain was a Russian or Ukrainian is like a Mexican Mestizo arguing with a Caribbean Mulatto over whether or not Cortes was a Mexican or a Puerto Rican. LMAO.
Lviv has gained population from migration. I know people who have moved there from Kiev and southern places, and two who have moved back from the West after getting Western passports. It’s the nicest and best-run place in Ukraine.
FWIW the monument to Vladimir the Great in Kiev was vandalized recently, because some Ukrainian nationalists perceive the Russian prince (correctly) as a foreign figure.
http://korrespondent.net/city/kiev/3750007-v-kyeve-razrysovaly-pamiatnyk-vladymyru-velykomu-smy But you don't actually live there. This is what makes Ukrainian nationalism so ridiculous as an idea: its stanchest, most committed followers tend to live in North America.
An independent rump Donbass will not be used as a block against Ukraine's integration into NATO and the EU. Ukraine can get on with its future without being held back by relics of Russian colonial settlement during the Imperial era. (see Ireland for a similar example)
A lack of strong support from Russian for civilian life, there is still a Ukrainian majority in the Donbass, will make the place restless for generations. Russia now has to spend billions on reconstruction or face the consequences of instability as an armed nationalist base is established.
We won't know it all. The less reliable leaders who know the details of the Russian nationalist infiltration in 2014 have largely been assassinated or should clearly understand their likely fate if they talk.
There are now 1.5 million refugees (IDPs) in Ukraine who will hate Russia for generations and 350k refugees in Russia with very mixed feelings about the wisdom of the whole adventure.
Population prior to the Russian nationalist insurgency (read Girkin if you doubt it) was 4.5m of which 3.5m were ethnic Ukrainian and 1 m ethnic Russians (No, speaking English does not make a Scotsman English - same for Ukrainians). Remove refugees. 2m Ukrainians still present and 650 thousand Russians. The Russians are still a minority whatever adjustments to be made for pensioners registered in Ukraine or young men dodging the draft (a million went to Russia at one point, some of them are still there, unregistered - they didn't have a great reception). In Northern Ireland, the proportions of natives to settlers were reversed. Even so, the minority caused a lot of trouble. What happens when the majority are the discontented? Leaders will emerge eventually. The more their emergence is repressed, the greater the ultimate violence.
The Ukrainians in the Donbass will need much bribing to make them love their new country.
The Russian far right (which does not include Putin but he sympathises) provoked this from the beginning which you can take as the August 2013 Customs Blockade that triggered the Maidan or interference in the 2004 election - Putin actually campaigned in Ukraine, the US exit poll was a reaction.
Interesting and, as far as I can tell, knowledgeable but I question your first reference to Ireland if what you are saying is that the severance of Northern Ireland (cp. the Donbass) freed up Ireland to prosper. It didn’t prosper from 1921 to the 1990s so doesn’t seem to be a reason for optimism by the Ukrainians.
And yes, rump Ukraine is not going to boom either. It will be Russia's main competitor on the world's (heavily protected) agricultural markets. China, Egypt, South Asia (grudgingly) and post Brexit UK will be the big buyers. It will probably get a better deal from Post Brexit UK for agriculture than Russia if the UK slides all the way over to a WTO Brexit. Ukraine does not need to be a total disaster. Unfortunately, its government does not generate confidence.
But the history is interesting. What I would like to know are answers to the following questions.
1) How many years total - in all history - has the Ukraine been an independent country? How many of those years include all what is claimed by 'Ukrainian nationalists,' and that includes the Crimea?
2) How many years total has Poland ruled at least half of the Ukraine? How many years has Poland ruled at least 75% of the Ukraine?
3. How many years total has Russia ruled at least 50% of the Ukraine? How many years has Russia ruled at least 75% of the Ukraine?
Saker – do you speak and read Ukrainian fluently?
[…] This article was written for the Unz Review […]
Suggestion to Saker: If you want to be perceived as having a modicum of objectivity instead of as a Kremlin propaganda mouthpiece, you could start by dropping such loaded blends as “Ukronazis” Otherwise you merely come across as a John McCain with an opposite agenda minus the senatorial perks.
I was specifically speaking of the area of the southern steppe (Wild Fields), which to the extent it belonged to “anyone” was Turkic slavers.
Kiev certainly was more civilized, but I suspect you’re overstating its level of sophistication relative to Moscow. For a start, it was in a different weight category, its population being an order of magnitude lower.
Population of Kiev in 17C – 10-15K
Population of Moscow in 17C – 100K-200K
While I am, unfortunately, completely ignorant about the modern details of the subject, it seems to me that this guy makes a lot of sense. Confirms lot of my suspicions.
Thanks.
https://www.google.com.au/search?q=wheat+areas+ukraine&oq=wheat+areas+ukraine&aqs=chrome..6
Hey, just because Ukraine is a fake nation doesn’t mean that Russia is not a real one. Of all the people who could potentially claim the legacy of the Kievan Rus, it is Russia, and not Sweden (certainly not the ridiculous Ukraine/Belarus), that has the strongest case.
FWIW the monument to Vladimir the Great in Kiev was vandalized recently, because some Ukrainian nationalists perceive the Russian prince (correctly) as a foreign figure.
http://korrespondent.net/city/kiev/3750007-v-kyeve-razrysovaly-pamiatnyk-vladymyru-velykomu-smy
But you don’t actually live there. This is what makes Ukrainian nationalism so ridiculous as an idea: its stanchest, most committed followers tend to live in North America.
USA is in the state of cold civil war since Donald Trump won the election, soon USA itself will be the state this destroying momentum come to dwell and wreck havoc like the dying days of the Roman Empire; people predicted it would be broken into seven pieces.
I hate when people call DNR-LNR Novorussia and Novorussians. Real true Novorussia is a vast region stretching from the Dniester River right to the Don River and even far beyond (see the city of Novorossiysk).
DNR-LNR are not Novorussia, but a very tiny bit of it. It’s like calling Manhattan the East Coast.
Obviously, The Saker has little idea about the history of the region he is speaking about.
Anglo-Saxon and their the Franks cousins love to write other people’s history for the others stuffed with fake news, so they can white wash their barbarism, war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes against peace they have been committing around the world in the last few hundreds of years, and portray themselves as the the final form of civilization with hypocrisy.
They have been quite successful in white washing and glossing over their ugly past, perhaps they are so deep in the fake news they don’t even know they are bubbling fake news.
Agreed.
It appears that Poroshenko and his entourage face formidable obstacles to reuniting the country and that they hang on only so long as one thing continues (funding from the EU and support from the U.S.) and one thing doesn’t start (the revolt of the Ukrainian militias).
I recently read that after Mosul initially fell to ISIS there was panic among some ministers and ministries in Bagdad itself as the capital city was then seen to be vulnerable to an attack from ISIS. And, one could tell which ministers had decided to stay or run on the basis of whether or not sandbags were freshly laid around their ministries or the old ones just left in place. New bags – staying to fight; no new bags – leaving on the first hint of trouble.
I wonder if the Ukrainian ministries and ministers will demonstrate the same sort of clarity of their intentions when the militias revolt?
LF
Probably Globalists never visualized this one.
New world order will have status as perpetual ever changing.
LOL.
Lvov is a Polish built city, and large area around, has population of Polish descent.
Eventually this part will express wishes to join successful Polish State.
An independent rump Donbass will not be used as a block against Ukraine's integration into NATO and the EU. Ukraine can get on with its future without being held back by relics of Russian colonial settlement during the Imperial era. (see Ireland for a similar example)
A lack of strong support from Russian for civilian life, there is still a Ukrainian majority in the Donbass, will make the place restless for generations. Russia now has to spend billions on reconstruction or face the consequences of instability as an armed nationalist base is established.
We won't know it all. The less reliable leaders who know the details of the Russian nationalist infiltration in 2014 have largely been assassinated or should clearly understand their likely fate if they talk.
There are now 1.5 million refugees (IDPs) in Ukraine who will hate Russia for generations and 350k refugees in Russia with very mixed feelings about the wisdom of the whole adventure.
Population prior to the Russian nationalist insurgency (read Girkin if you doubt it) was 4.5m of which 3.5m were ethnic Ukrainian and 1 m ethnic Russians (No, speaking English does not make a Scotsman English - same for Ukrainians). Remove refugees. 2m Ukrainians still present and 650 thousand Russians. The Russians are still a minority whatever adjustments to be made for pensioners registered in Ukraine or young men dodging the draft (a million went to Russia at one point, some of them are still there, unregistered - they didn't have a great reception). In Northern Ireland, the proportions of natives to settlers were reversed. Even so, the minority caused a lot of trouble. What happens when the majority are the discontented? Leaders will emerge eventually. The more their emergence is repressed, the greater the ultimate violence.
The Ukrainians in the Donbass will need much bribing to make them love their new country.
The Russian far right (which does not include Putin but he sympathises) provoked this from the beginning which you can take as the August 2013 Customs Blockade that triggered the Maidan or interference in the 2004 election - Putin actually campaigned in Ukraine, the US exit poll was a reaction.
Speaking Gascon or Sicilian does not deter Gascons and Sicilians from being the French and Italians respectively.
Your whole construction will break to pieces when we take into consideration the fact that Ukraine is an artificial phoney nation with an artificial phoney language and a phoney national mythology which could have come into existence only thanks to the unprecedented social experiments of the Soviet wonderland. Today people in Russia and Ukraine just rip a bitter yield sown by Lenin and his comrades in the 1920s. The Novorussian rebellion has been nothing but an attempt to deconstruct this evil Soviet Frankenstein called Ukraine.
Speaking Gascon or Sicilian does not deter Gascons and Sicilians from being the French and Italians respectively.
Lexical differences between European languages:https://alternativetransport.files.wordpress.com/2015/05/lexical-distance-among-the-languages-of-europe-2-1-mid-size.pngUkrainian is closer to Polish than to Russian. This analogy of Sicilian to Italian (or Bavarian to High German) is another Russian nationalist myth.
Your whole construction will break to pieces when we take into consideration the fact that Ukraine is an artificial phoney nation with an artificial phoney language and a phoney national mythology which could have come into existence only thanks to the unprecedented social experiments of the Soviet wonderland.
Soviet wonderland resulted in a place ("Novorossiya") that had been, prior opt Soviet wonderland, 80% Little Russian/Ukrainian speaking into one that was 80% Great Russian/Russian speaking. Homo Sovieticus was a Russian-speaker. True deconstruction of the Sovok legacy in Ukraine means returning to the Ukrainian (or Little Russian) language.As for "phony" language etc. - no less than any other, and less so than Russian. The Russian language is more artificial than most, as it was constructed with a lot of deliberately inserted Church Slavonic and was less an organic and natural speech. Until Pushkin's genius it was quite awkward. In the words of some commenter on another website, "He made the stodgy and awkward lab creation bearing heavy hallmarks of the Church Slavonic simpler, lighter, and closer to a natural language - more Ukrainian-like, if you will. He introduced that simpler, more natural style both in prose and poetry, influenced many others, who pretty soon started writing similarly (Lermontov is a prime example), and thus reformed language then started proliferating downward and horizontally through the system of education.""This is as opposed to Ukrainian, which was completely natural and ready-to-use to begin with. Thus Ukrainian authors - Kotliarevsky and Shevchenko first - didn't have to revolutionize anything and simply used their mother tongue. Modern Ukrainian differs very little from Ukrainian used to write "Eneida" in 1798 or "Natalka-Poltavka" a decade later. But if you read anything published in Russian around that period and compare it with post-Pushkin literature, they sound as if written in two different languages."
Why is this Russian shill still allowed to post on the site? Pls, ban this proopoganda spouting.
An independent rump Donbass will not be used as a block against Ukraine's integration into NATO and the EU. Ukraine can get on with its future without being held back by relics of Russian colonial settlement during the Imperial era. (see Ireland for a similar example)
A lack of strong support from Russian for civilian life, there is still a Ukrainian majority in the Donbass, will make the place restless for generations. Russia now has to spend billions on reconstruction or face the consequences of instability as an armed nationalist base is established.
We won't know it all. The less reliable leaders who know the details of the Russian nationalist infiltration in 2014 have largely been assassinated or should clearly understand their likely fate if they talk.
There are now 1.5 million refugees (IDPs) in Ukraine who will hate Russia for generations and 350k refugees in Russia with very mixed feelings about the wisdom of the whole adventure.
Population prior to the Russian nationalist insurgency (read Girkin if you doubt it) was 4.5m of which 3.5m were ethnic Ukrainian and 1 m ethnic Russians (No, speaking English does not make a Scotsman English - same for Ukrainians). Remove refugees. 2m Ukrainians still present and 650 thousand Russians. The Russians are still a minority whatever adjustments to be made for pensioners registered in Ukraine or young men dodging the draft (a million went to Russia at one point, some of them are still there, unregistered - they didn't have a great reception). In Northern Ireland, the proportions of natives to settlers were reversed. Even so, the minority caused a lot of trouble. What happens when the majority are the discontented? Leaders will emerge eventually. The more their emergence is repressed, the greater the ultimate violence.
The Ukrainians in the Donbass will need much bribing to make them love their new country.
The Russian far right (which does not include Putin but he sympathises) provoked this from the beginning which you can take as the August 2013 Customs Blockade that triggered the Maidan or interference in the 2004 election - Putin actually campaigned in Ukraine, the US exit poll was a reaction.
The Russians are naked nationalists now. Only 20+ years ago they were nominal communists. Have they ever actually believed in anything, or is it all cynical real politik?
https://twitter.com/BronzeAgePirate/status/838320944389160961
Your whole construction will break to pieces when we take into consideration the fact that Ukraine is an artificial phoney nation with an artificial phoney language and a phoney national mythology which could have come into existence only thanks to the unprecedented social experiments of the Soviet wonderland. Today people in Russia and Ukraine just rip a bitter yield sown by Lenin and his comrades in the 1920s. The Novorussian rebellion has been nothing but an attempt to deconstruct this evil Soviet Frankenstein called Ukraine.
Very true, but the March revolution already sowed this poison.
Kiev certainly was more civilized, but I suspect you're overstating its level of sophistication relative to Moscow. For a start, it was in a different weight category, its population being an order of magnitude lower.
Population of Kiev in 17C - 10-15K
Population of Moscow in 17C - 100K-200K
Ah, okay, that makes sense. Of course Ukrainians participated in the Russian Empire at the time the wild fields were settled, so it wasn’t as if this were some sort of unearned gift.
Highly populated isn’t necessarily the same thing as more civilized. For about 100 years pretty much every head of the Russian Orthodox Church was from Kiev (including this guy, the first head of the Holy Synod, a Galiian who studied in Kiev. Lomonosov came to Kiev to study, also, first significant “Russian” composer Berzovsky, etc. The Eurasianist historian Vernadsky wrote that acquiring Kiev was no less important than St. Petersburg with respect to the Russian Empire’s westernization/modernization.
Your whole construction will break to pieces when we take into consideration the fact that Ukraine is an artificial phoney nation with an artificial phoney language and a phoney national mythology which could have come into existence only thanks to the unprecedented social experiments of the Soviet wonderland. Today people in Russia and Ukraine just rip a bitter yield sown by Lenin and his comrades in the 1920s. The Novorussian rebellion has been nothing but an attempt to deconstruct this evil Soviet Frankenstein called Ukraine.
Speaking Gascon or Sicilian does not deter Gascons and Sicilians from being the French and Italians respectively.
Lexical differences between European languages:
https://alternativetransport.files.wordpress.com/2015/05/lexical-distance-among-the-languages-of-europe-2-1-mid-size.png
Ukrainian is closer to Polish than to Russian. This analogy of Sicilian to Italian (or Bavarian to High German) is another Russian nationalist myth.
Your whole construction will break to pieces when we take into consideration the fact that Ukraine is an artificial phoney nation with an artificial phoney language and a phoney national mythology which could have come into existence only thanks to the unprecedented social experiments of the Soviet wonderland.
Soviet wonderland resulted in a place (“Novorossiya”) that had been, prior opt Soviet wonderland, 80% Little Russian/Ukrainian speaking into one that was 80% Great Russian/Russian speaking. Homo Sovieticus was a Russian-speaker. True deconstruction of the Sovok legacy in Ukraine means returning to the Ukrainian (or Little Russian) language.
As for “phony” language etc. – no less than any other, and less so than Russian. The Russian language is more artificial than most, as it was constructed with a lot of deliberately inserted Church Slavonic and was less an organic and natural speech. Until Pushkin’s genius it was quite awkward. In the words of some commenter on another website, “He made the stodgy and awkward lab creation bearing heavy hallmarks of the Church Slavonic simpler, lighter, and closer to a natural language – more Ukrainian-like, if you will. He introduced that simpler, more natural style both in prose and poetry, influenced many others, who pretty soon started writing similarly (Lermontov is a prime example), and thus reformed language then started proliferating downward and horizontally through the system of education.”
“This is as opposed to Ukrainian, which was completely natural and ready-to-use to begin with. Thus Ukrainian authors – Kotliarevsky and Shevchenko first – didn’t have to revolutionize anything and simply used their mother tongue. Modern Ukrainian differs very little from Ukrainian used to write “Eneida” in 1798 or “Natalka-Poltavka” a decade later. But if you read anything published in Russian around that period and compare it with post-Pushkin literature, they sound as if written in two different languages.”
Your other "arguments" are even not worth answering. You are a phoney fake propaganda bot. Ukrainians are all fake.
Even your state propagandists, who are making up your nationalist mythology and brainwash Ukrainian schoolchildren, admit that the southern third of modern Ukraine was an unpopulated “wild field”, the central third was sparsely populated, and only the western third had enough population.
http://ukrmap.su/program2009/g9/Maps/6.jpg
http://ukrmap.su/program2009/uh8/Maps/8_03.jpg
(Source: “Atlas z istoriyi Ukrayiny”.)
The country was called “Borderland” for a reason, because 50 miles to the south of Kiev there was no-man’s land.
I wouldn’t call a town of 5-10 thousand (see the maps above) “bustling”. Moscow was close to 150-200 thousand in the same period. Having a Christian madrasa also is nothing special. We must remember in what context they were being created. Catholics were in advance. The Orthodox faith was being shattered, population hardly knew their creed, so to prevent the further deterioration of the faith and the imminent Union, the Orthodox clerics and nobility were opening religious schools to teach and defend their Orthodox faith from Jesuits. But Moscow did not face any threats to their faith, so there was no need in Christian madrasas. When Peter I established the real academy and technical schools those Ukrainian madrasas which taught mainly religion became outdated and obsolete.
FWIW the monument to Vladimir the Great in Kiev was vandalized recently, because some Ukrainian nationalists perceive the Russian prince (correctly) as a foreign figure.
http://korrespondent.net/city/kiev/3750007-v-kyeve-razrysovaly-pamiatnyk-vladymyru-velykomu-smy But you don't actually live there. This is what makes Ukrainian nationalism so ridiculous as an idea: its stanchest, most committed followers tend to live in North America.
Mythology about Vladimir doesn’t determine whether a nation is fake or not. If it did, both would be equally fake.
Yeah, and Mayans from Mexico can claim the legacy of Cervantes. And Rudyard Kipling was a great Indian writer, Tolkien a Zulu, etc.
Those not also, but it would be slightly less ridiculous. The capital was in what is now Ukraine, at least. Whereas Russia grew out of a peripheral region (sorry, Novgorod was a historical dead-end, destroyed by Moscow).
There you go again. Someone who believes in nationalist fairytales, as you do, shouldn’t make fun of others’ nationalist fairytales.
I haven’t been there, but the statistics speak for themselves and are really bad – crime capital of Ukraine, collapsing demographics(while also having highest % of unwed mothers in Ukraine), highest HIV rate among white people in the world. The Exile claimed that most of Moscow’s prostitutes are supplied by Donbas. This was before the war. One of my best friends in Moscow regularly visited family s (before the latter moved to Moscow) and would come back with sad and terrible stories about the place.
I will agree with that. Until EU structural funds started to flow, the Republic of Ireland’s main attraction was tax free holidays to (in practice) US corporations. Also, lots of labour at low wages in places like Galway. Helpful but without enough infrastructure not the Celtic Tiger.
And yes, rump Ukraine is not going to boom either. It will be Russia’s main competitor on the world’s (heavily protected) agricultural markets. China, Egypt, South Asia (grudgingly) and post Brexit UK will be the big buyers. It will probably get a better deal from Post Brexit UK for agriculture than Russia if the UK slides all the way over to a WTO Brexit. Ukraine does not need to be a total disaster. Unfortunately, its government does not generate confidence.
These are fakes. Those words are not found either in the Russian translation or in the Danish original. Your citation in English is found only in a couple of forums and in two books written by Ukrainian propagandists (hint how to detect Ukranian propagandists: they write things like “Unlike in Muscovy”). Funny enough, it is also found here on unz.com, the very same citation was made by you a while ago. So you are nothing but a Ukranian propaganda bot. How many hryvnias do they pay today to propaganda bots? Or you are another “daughter of a Crimean officer” from Maryland, aren’t you?
For your information, Russia “took over” Chernigov in 1503.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chernihiv_Voivodeship I am curious about what this refers to.
Speaking Gascon or Sicilian does not deter Gascons and Sicilians from being the French and Italians respectively.
Lexical differences between European languages:https://alternativetransport.files.wordpress.com/2015/05/lexical-distance-among-the-languages-of-europe-2-1-mid-size.pngUkrainian is closer to Polish than to Russian. This analogy of Sicilian to Italian (or Bavarian to High German) is another Russian nationalist myth.
Your whole construction will break to pieces when we take into consideration the fact that Ukraine is an artificial phoney nation with an artificial phoney language and a phoney national mythology which could have come into existence only thanks to the unprecedented social experiments of the Soviet wonderland.
Soviet wonderland resulted in a place ("Novorossiya") that had been, prior opt Soviet wonderland, 80% Little Russian/Ukrainian speaking into one that was 80% Great Russian/Russian speaking. Homo Sovieticus was a Russian-speaker. True deconstruction of the Sovok legacy in Ukraine means returning to the Ukrainian (or Little Russian) language.As for "phony" language etc. - no less than any other, and less so than Russian. The Russian language is more artificial than most, as it was constructed with a lot of deliberately inserted Church Slavonic and was less an organic and natural speech. Until Pushkin's genius it was quite awkward. In the words of some commenter on another website, "He made the stodgy and awkward lab creation bearing heavy hallmarks of the Church Slavonic simpler, lighter, and closer to a natural language - more Ukrainian-like, if you will. He introduced that simpler, more natural style both in prose and poetry, influenced many others, who pretty soon started writing similarly (Lermontov is a prime example), and thus reformed language then started proliferating downward and horizontally through the system of education.""This is as opposed to Ukrainian, which was completely natural and ready-to-use to begin with. Thus Ukrainian authors - Kotliarevsky and Shevchenko first - didn't have to revolutionize anything and simply used their mother tongue. Modern Ukrainian differs very little from Ukrainian used to write "Eneida" in 1798 or "Natalka-Poltavka" a decade later. But if you read anything published in Russian around that period and compare it with post-Pushkin literature, they sound as if written in two different languages."
Yes, phoney diagram made by a Ukrainian science freak Tischenko. It has been wandering around the internet for long. Redrawing it pretty does not make this fake any plausible.
And yes, Gascogne was 99% Gascon-speaking before .. wait, Gascogne is still France and Gascons are French. Happy them they knew no Lenin with his national policy.
The most Sovok people are West Ukrainians. Even if they do not want to admit that. Language does not matter for the Sovok mentality.
Your other “arguments” are even not worth answering. You are a phoney fake propaganda bot. Ukrainians are all fake.
Had Girondins (federalists) prevailed over Montagnards (centralists), where is now France could be today about dozen of nations, all hating each other and the "Parisians". But history went the other way, and France was made French with fire, sword and wooden shoe.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vergonha All nations and languages bigger than small village are "fake" in your term, or "socially constructed" in academic speak.
http://georgetownuniversitypress.tumblr.com/post/75152858606/be-sure-to-check-out-this-great-chart-created
Anyone familiar with Polish, Russian and Ukrainian knows this to be true. Ukrainian has more words in common with Polish than it does with Russian. Take even basic words - yes and no. Identical in Ukrainian and Polish (tak and ni/nie) vs. da and nyet. Dad 0 "tato" in Polish and Ukrainian, "papa" in Russian. Apparently, in your world, neither does time spent under Soviet rule, nor loyalty to the Soviet state. You can't even.
Naked nationalism is the future. Submit!
What a wonderful opportunity/ timing to stage a false flag/ terrorist event. ?
I feel I have seen so many of these constructed pieces of theatre from the Demons, I can almost predict their next move. Almost. My mind is not consumed with evil, so I can only deduce from their past patterns of behaviour, while they, being evil personified, are endlessly creative in their diabolical plots.
Boris Johnson is apparently going to Russia to discuss important issues. I presume the most important one will be Russia’s entry to the Eurovisin contest.
Speaking Gascon or Sicilian does not deter Gascons and Sicilians from being the French and Italians respectively.
Lexical differences between European languages:https://alternativetransport.files.wordpress.com/2015/05/lexical-distance-among-the-languages-of-europe-2-1-mid-size.pngUkrainian is closer to Polish than to Russian. This analogy of Sicilian to Italian (or Bavarian to High German) is another Russian nationalist myth.
Your whole construction will break to pieces when we take into consideration the fact that Ukraine is an artificial phoney nation with an artificial phoney language and a phoney national mythology which could have come into existence only thanks to the unprecedented social experiments of the Soviet wonderland.
Soviet wonderland resulted in a place ("Novorossiya") that had been, prior opt Soviet wonderland, 80% Little Russian/Ukrainian speaking into one that was 80% Great Russian/Russian speaking. Homo Sovieticus was a Russian-speaker. True deconstruction of the Sovok legacy in Ukraine means returning to the Ukrainian (or Little Russian) language.As for "phony" language etc. - no less than any other, and less so than Russian. The Russian language is more artificial than most, as it was constructed with a lot of deliberately inserted Church Slavonic and was less an organic and natural speech. Until Pushkin's genius it was quite awkward. In the words of some commenter on another website, "He made the stodgy and awkward lab creation bearing heavy hallmarks of the Church Slavonic simpler, lighter, and closer to a natural language - more Ukrainian-like, if you will. He introduced that simpler, more natural style both in prose and poetry, influenced many others, who pretty soon started writing similarly (Lermontov is a prime example), and thus reformed language then started proliferating downward and horizontally through the system of education.""This is as opposed to Ukrainian, which was completely natural and ready-to-use to begin with. Thus Ukrainian authors - Kotliarevsky and Shevchenko first - didn't have to revolutionize anything and simply used their mother tongue. Modern Ukrainian differs very little from Ukrainian used to write "Eneida" in 1798 or "Natalka-Poltavka" a decade later. But if you read anything published in Russian around that period and compare it with post-Pushkin literature, they sound as if written in two different languages."
There are many Ukrainian dialects. The Galician dialect (that received the official status after 1992, and still has it on the Kiev-controlled territories) is close to Polish, but most of the rest of the dialects are close to Russian. Many more still speak Russian-Ukrainian surzhyk than the Galician version, the Polish-Yiddish-Ukrainian surzhyk.
The 1933 reforms made Ukrainian more streamlined with Russian (for example, it removed the letter "g" from the pre-Sovok Ukrainian language and made "h" the equivalent to Russian "g").
Galician dialect is somewhat similar to the Rusyn speech. One hears it in Galician villagers, somewhat rarely in Lviv itself.
Your other "arguments" are even not worth answering. You are a phoney fake propaganda bot. Ukrainians are all fake.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Insurrection_of_31_May_%E2%80%93_2_June_1793
Had Girondins (federalists) prevailed over Montagnards (centralists), where is now France could be today about dozen of nations, all hating each other and the “Parisians”. But history went the other way, and France was made French with fire, sword and wooden shoe.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vergonha
All nations and languages bigger than small village are “fake” in your term, or “socially constructed” in academic speak.
I would like to second that and encourage Mr Karlin to do likewise. It is all a bit tedious. For better understanding of the Ukraine, I would recommend Alexander Mercouris at The Duran and elsewhere.
I use "svidomy," but I also use "vatniks." That is because both terms are useful shorthands for ideological clusters. (okay I sometimes use "svidomites" for particularly egregious cases of svidomism, but only in the comments sections).
In general, I tend to use "Maidanist Ukraine" or "official Kiev" to denote the current Ukrainian government, neither of which is inaccurate.
Had Girondins (federalists) prevailed over Montagnards (centralists), where is now France could be today about dozen of nations, all hating each other and the "Parisians". But history went the other way, and France was made French with fire, sword and wooden shoe.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vergonha All nations and languages bigger than small village are "fake" in your term, or "socially constructed" in academic speak.
All languages are socially constructed or, rather, formed in society. They are not innate. There must be a society in which they are produced.
After handing your comment to one of my proof reader editors I was apprised of the idea that you think the USA will evolve through cold war into an economic collapse of some parts which other parts will not be compelled to give generous support to cf. 1860s and 1870s South rather than Marshall Plan. Then there will be a geopolitical disintegration based no doubt on the non citizen Latinos being disgruntled Goths. I think perhaps you need more reading of history and fewer wet dreams.
Remember the USSR? it was broken up overnight despite it’s all mighty and power, so will the USA, believing American Exceptionalsim will protect USA from the fate of Roman Empire and USSR is like believing pigs can fly, it is really delusional, USA as an empire is very ordinary, it is walking all the steps all the previous collapsed empires have walked.
Please point to where I use the term “Ukronazis.”
I use “svidomy,” but I also use “vatniks.” That is because both terms are useful shorthands for ideological clusters. (okay I sometimes use “svidomites” for particularly egregious cases of svidomism, but only in the comments sections).
In general, I tend to use “Maidanist Ukraine” or “official Kiev” to denote the current Ukrainian government, neither of which is inaccurate.
Your other "arguments" are even not worth answering. You are a phoney fake propaganda bot. Ukrainians are all fake.
Good enough for Georgetown University, not good enough for you?
http://georgetownuniversitypress.tumblr.com/post/75152858606/be-sure-to-check-out-this-great-chart-created
Anyone familiar with Polish, Russian and Ukrainian knows this to be true. Ukrainian has more words in common with Polish than it does with Russian. Take even basic words – yes and no. Identical in Ukrainian and Polish (tak and ni/nie) vs. da and nyet. Dad 0 “tato” in Polish and Ukrainian, “papa” in Russian.
Apparently, in your world, neither does time spent under Soviet rule, nor loyalty to the Soviet state.
You can’t even.
American Liberals and Neocons both would love war in the Ukraine, and both would be willing to tell any lie and pull any dirty trick and pay any bribe to get the slaughter ball rolling. The reasons are: ancient Jewish hatred for Russia; the need of the American military-industrial complex to have a Moby Dick to slay (without which the money stops rolling in); the ease with which simpleton Americans (most of whom still think that Iranians and Turks are Arabs) are led to see Russia today as the same thing as the USSR of Brezhnev; the requirement of the self-righteous Puritan/WASP to ‘free’ somebody no matter the body count much less the monetary costs; and the need of all Empires to act preemptively against any possible rival to even an edge of its claimed sphere of influence (which for the Yankee Empire, the successor to the British Empire, is the world).
Speaking only for myself, I find it very refreshing to see — in the Anglophone blogosphere! — Ukronazis being called what they are. It moves us just a tiny bit closer to the much needed balance…
Nonsense. In 1992 Ukraine reverted to the pre-1933 Sovok “reforms” language, which was based on the speech of Poltava, not Galicia. It had been originally standardized as “Little Russian” but renamed later in the 19th century.
The 1933 reforms made Ukrainian more streamlined with Russian (for example, it removed the letter “g” from the pre-Sovok Ukrainian language and made “h” the equivalent to Russian “g”).
Galician dialect is somewhat similar to the Rusyn speech. One hears it in Galician villagers, somewhat rarely in Lviv itself.
For your information, Russia "took over" Chernigov in 1503.
Published by a Western academic press with a bibliographic reference to the original.
Briefly. But later:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chernihiv_Voivodeship
I am curious about what this refers to.
Your other "arguments" are even not worth answering. You are a phoney fake propaganda bot. Ukrainians are all fake.
Could you educate us on what you consider Sovok mentality?
The 1933 reforms made Ukrainian more streamlined with Russian (for example, it removed the letter "g" from the pre-Sovok Ukrainian language and made "h" the equivalent to Russian "g").
Galician dialect is somewhat similar to the Rusyn speech. One hears it in Galician villagers, somewhat rarely in Lviv itself.
Right, so the letter ‘g’ used only in western Ukraine, and completely unknown elsewhere, was added to the alphabet in 1990. QED. And anyway, it’s not exactly a secret that Kravchuk let people from the west (Lvov, mostly) to define the language and pretty much the whole education system to their liking. Which is, incidentally, one of the reasons (if a relatively small one) for the west-center vs. east-south split, and eventually for the current civil war.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ghe_with_upturn
"As far as linguistic studies are concerned, the letter ‹ґ› was first introduced into the Slavic alphabet in 1619 by Meletius Smotrytsky in his "Slavic Grammar" (Грамматіки славєнскиѧ правилноє Сѵнтаґма).[4] Later, for an identical purpose, it was saved in the new orthography of Ukrainian."
Smotrytsky was Metropolitan of Kiev.
Little Russian (later Ukrainian) of Kulish used the Latin letter "g", another orthography used"кг". The Bolsheviks eliminated that letter (and made other changes) in order to streamline Ukrainian into Russian. Maybe. They were probably overrespented. But - you don't have the best track record in terms of accuracy for your claims. The education ministers under Kravchuk were Ivan Zyazun from Chernihiv and Petro Talanchyk from Kiev oblast. The first western Ukrainian to become minister of education was under Kuchma.
Turkey is expecting a mass of tourists from Ukraine! Who are they? I thought Ukraine was bankupt…
[…] 05, 2017 “Information Clearing House” – “Unz Review” […]
USA is in the cold civil war is not my idea, it was a comment made by an American intellect on the UNZ Review. It was a Russian scientist’s scientific analysis that the USA would decay and break up in the 7 pieces. Besides a thousand years old Roman Empire was broken into pieces and never returned, and the Romans also claimed they were exceptional just like the American does. It seems you are the one need more reading of history.
Remember the USSR? it was broken up overnight despite it’s all mighty and power, so will the USA, believing American Exceptionalsim will protect USA from the fate of Roman Empire and USSR is like believing pigs can fly, it is really delusional, USA as an empire is very ordinary, it is walking all the steps all the previous collapsed empires have walked.
There were the ‘Nazis’ with the mythological '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' and there were the ‘Nazis’ without the mythological ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’.
The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com Why have supremacist Jews have been marketing the '6,000,000' lie since at least 1869?
http://i1117.photobucket.com/albums/k598/WhiteWolf722/TheSixMillionMyth.jpg
http://forum.codoh.com and http://codoh.com are created by the unrepentant war criminal Japanese who wants to create a precedent to legitimize their denying their barbaric, beastly, inhuman and evil war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes against peace they committed before 1945.
Could someone explain, why, if there aren’t any ethnic Russians in Eastern Ukraine, Yulia Tympshenko wanted to nuke 8 million of them?
Also, since it’s clear that there are quite a few people in the Ukraine who don’t like being ruled by the Poroshenkite junta, why not have a referendum in every oblast to determine how people wish to live: as part of the Ukraine, ruled by the present bunch in Kiev; as a self-governing independent state; or as part of one of the adjoining states?
Or is that too democratic for the proponents of Western democracy?
Put down the bottle & pipe.
The ongoing tragedy of Ukraine: http://thesaker.is/poroshenko-doesnt-want-another-maidan-sitrep/
The main points of the State Dept. plan for Ukraine was a civil war near the Russian borders and Ukraine’s incorporation into NATO. For now, Ukraine at large is descending into a life of deprivation and danger, with no conditions present for a decent, workable solution.
Saker: “… per Rostislav Ishchenko’s opinion, Poroshenko believes in himself being chosen by God, and will never agree to step down voluntarily, despite of the all-Ukrainian consensus that he should. His opponents cannot create a consolidated Nazi regime due to ongoing infighting. The hate towards Poroshenko is what unites the groups of the Right Sector, Timoshenko and Turchynov, Galician “Svoboda” and “Samopomich,” Biletsky’s “Azov,” Kolomoisky and Tyahnybok, SBU, the Police, the National Guards, and the military. When he is gone, all these political parties and fractions, armed formations, foreign troops and gangs will start fighting with each other for power and something to steal.”
The mess that Nuland-Kagan made…
My interest in this situation is primarily in regard to the US playing role of global bully right into World War 3. The most vociferous anti-Russians in the US are that crazy. I am also interested in the insanity of any of nationality or ethnicity wanting to be under the thumb of the freaks in the EU, who are like the American leaders minus common sense and with an extra dose of desire for cultural suicide.
But the history is interesting. What I would like to know are answers to the following questions.
1) How many years total – in all history – has the Ukraine been an independent country? How many of those years include all what is claimed by ‘Ukrainian nationalists,’ and that includes the Crimea?
2) How many years total has Poland ruled at least half of the Ukraine? How many years has Poland ruled at least 75% of the Ukraine?
3. How many years total has Russia ruled at least 50% of the Ukraine? How many years has Russia ruled at least 75% of the Ukraine?
Russia is at least as Muslim as the most Muslim of the EU countries. And it is in a customs union with Muslim countries in central Asia. About a year around 1917, and 25 years post 1991 since the USSR collapsed.
There was also an independent Cossack state for about 6 years in the 17th century which became an autonomous part of Russia, gradually losing its autonomy until full integration in 1764. Timeline for what parts of Ukraine were ruled by whom:
Kiev City and eastern Ukraine: Lithuania, Poland 1362 - 1648 (about 300 years); independent 1648-1654 (6 years); autonomous (own military, legal system, locally elected ruler) but under the Russian tsar until 1709 (55 years); diminished autonomy until 1764 (55 years); integrated part of Russian Empire until 1917 (153 years); Ukrainian SSR 1918- 1991 (73 years); independent Ukraine 1991-present (25 years).
The "Right Bank" - everything west of the river Dnipro, including half of Kiev province: part of Lithuania and Poland 1362-1793 (429 years); integrated part of Russia until 1917 (124 years); Ukrainian SSR 1919-1991 (72 years); independent Ukraine 1991-present (25 years).
Volynia - same as "Right Bank" but unlike the rest of the Rght Bank was part of Poland from 1919-1939, missing the first 20 years of Soviet rule.
Galicia - part of Poland 1349-1772 (423 years); part of Austria 1772-1918 (146 years); part of Poland 1919-1939 (20 years), part of Ukrainian SSR 1939-1991 (52 years); independent Ukraine 1991-present (25 years).
The Eurozone, a mere 10 years old, survived a once in generation raw materials spike (the real economy driver of the bank collapse) without losing a member. Now the oil price is down the whole EU is starting a 15-20 year boom. Gap closing time on the US again.
Environmentally, the EU is way ahead of the US which has done nothing serious since Nixon.
Completely unknown?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ghe_with_upturn
“As far as linguistic studies are concerned, the letter ‹ґ› was first introduced into the Slavic alphabet in 1619 by Meletius Smotrytsky in his “Slavic Grammar” (Грамматіки славєнскиѧ правилноє Сѵнтаґма).[4] Later, for an identical purpose, it was saved in the new orthography of Ukrainian.”
Smotrytsky was Metropolitan of Kiev.
Little Russian (later Ukrainian) of Kulish used the Latin letter “g”, another orthography used”кг”. The Bolsheviks eliminated that letter (and made other changes) in order to streamline Ukrainian into Russian.
Maybe. They were probably overrespented. But – you don’t have the best track record in terms of accuracy for your claims. The education ministers under Kravchuk were Ivan Zyazun from Chernihiv and Petro Talanchyk from Kiev oblast. The first western Ukrainian to become minister of education was under Kuchma.
DNR-LNR are not Novorussia, but a very tiny bit of it. It's like calling Manhattan the East Coast.
Obviously, The Saker has little idea about the history of the region he is speaking about.
He may be referring to the political project that has failed to take root anywhere in Ukraine other than in DNR-LNR territory.
Russia has nothing to discuss with Bowis and would not presume to take time away from his important Eurovision negotiations in Kiev.
I need better glasses. I first read that headline as “Dumbass”.
But the history is interesting. What I would like to know are answers to the following questions.
1) How many years total - in all history - has the Ukraine been an independent country? How many of those years include all what is claimed by 'Ukrainian nationalists,' and that includes the Crimea?
2) How many years total has Poland ruled at least half of the Ukraine? How many years has Poland ruled at least 75% of the Ukraine?
3. How many years total has Russia ruled at least 50% of the Ukraine? How many years has Russia ruled at least 75% of the Ukraine?
Poland is doing fine in the EU. Muslims under 1% of the population, and staying that way. It flaunts most western Euro norms just fine. I’m not sure if a country integrated with Russia could behave as “insolently” towards Moscow as Poland does towards Brussels.
Russia is at least as Muslim as the most Muslim of the EU countries. And it is in a customs union with Muslim countries in central Asia.
About a year around 1917, and 25 years post 1991 since the USSR collapsed.
There was also an independent Cossack state for about 6 years in the 17th century which became an autonomous part of Russia, gradually losing its autonomy until full integration in 1764.
Timeline for what parts of Ukraine were ruled by whom:
Kiev City and eastern Ukraine: Lithuania, Poland 1362 – 1648 (about 300 years); independent 1648-1654 (6 years); autonomous (own military, legal system, locally elected ruler) but under the Russian tsar until 1709 (55 years); diminished autonomy until 1764 (55 years); integrated part of Russian Empire until 1917 (153 years); Ukrainian SSR 1918- 1991 (73 years); independent Ukraine 1991-present (25 years).
The “Right Bank” – everything west of the river Dnipro, including half of Kiev province: part of Lithuania and Poland 1362-1793 (429 years); integrated part of Russia until 1917 (124 years); Ukrainian SSR 1919-1991 (72 years); independent Ukraine 1991-present (25 years).
Volynia – same as “Right Bank” but unlike the rest of the Rght Bank was part of Poland from 1919-1939, missing the first 20 years of Soviet rule.
Galicia – part of Poland 1349-1772 (423 years); part of Austria 1772-1918 (146 years); part of Poland 1919-1939 (20 years), part of Ukrainian SSR 1939-1991 (52 years); independent Ukraine 1991-present (25 years).
Russia has ruled large numbers of Moslems because Russia had to conquer to prevent their endless wars against Christian peoples in the region. That is a far different thing than largely atheist Western Liberals importing Moslems from the Middle East and Africa by the millions. Russians do not have a bleeding heart history toward Moslems, but Western Liberals do. The vast majority of Liberal Jews in the US are now all gaga for Moslem immigration, and most Liberals back the idea of Affirmative Action preferences for Moslems.
That ought to scare the Hell out of everybody in Eastern Europe part of the EU or wanting to be.
[…] Snubs Poroshenko and Congress Cuts War Aid”. “The Donbass Is Breaking Away from an Agonized Ukraine”. “New Cold War tensions are […]
http://ukrmap.su/program2009/g9/Maps/6.jpg
http://ukrmap.su/program2009/uh8/Maps/8_03.jpg
(Source: "Atlas z istoriyi Ukrayiny".)
The country was called "Borderland" for a reason, because 50 miles to the south of Kiev there was no-man's land. I wouldn't call a town of 5-10 thousand (see the maps above) "bustling". Moscow was close to 150-200 thousand in the same period. Having a Christian madrasa also is nothing special. We must remember in what context they were being created. Catholics were in advance. The Orthodox faith was being shattered, population hardly knew their creed, so to prevent the further deterioration of the faith and the imminent Union, the Orthodox clerics and nobility were opening religious schools to teach and defend their Orthodox faith from Jesuits. But Moscow did not face any threats to their faith, so there was no need in Christian madrasas. When Peter I established the real academy and technical schools those Ukrainian madrasas which taught mainly religion became outdated and obsolete.
Population varied from 15,000 to 10,000. In context, Warsaw, Poland’s capital, had around 30,000 people and Krakow around 25,000 in the 17th century. These were the main cities of what was at the time a world power. Other cities – Edinburgh had 8,000 people in 1592, Berlin 17,500 in 1685, etc.
What you call a “Madrasa” was recognized as an Academy in 1658 (having previously been a Collegium), enjoying similar status to Krakow Academy (now Jagiellonian University).
It produced several heads of the Russian Orthodox Church. It produced the Russian Empire’s first recognized composer, Berezovsky. Lomonosov came to study there.
[…] UNZ REVIEW/THE SAKER […]
Russia is at least as Muslim as the most Muslim of the EU countries. And it is in a customs union with Muslim countries in central Asia. About a year around 1917, and 25 years post 1991 since the USSR collapsed.
There was also an independent Cossack state for about 6 years in the 17th century which became an autonomous part of Russia, gradually losing its autonomy until full integration in 1764. Timeline for what parts of Ukraine were ruled by whom:
Kiev City and eastern Ukraine: Lithuania, Poland 1362 - 1648 (about 300 years); independent 1648-1654 (6 years); autonomous (own military, legal system, locally elected ruler) but under the Russian tsar until 1709 (55 years); diminished autonomy until 1764 (55 years); integrated part of Russian Empire until 1917 (153 years); Ukrainian SSR 1918- 1991 (73 years); independent Ukraine 1991-present (25 years).
The "Right Bank" - everything west of the river Dnipro, including half of Kiev province: part of Lithuania and Poland 1362-1793 (429 years); integrated part of Russia until 1917 (124 years); Ukrainian SSR 1919-1991 (72 years); independent Ukraine 1991-present (25 years).
Volynia - same as "Right Bank" but unlike the rest of the Rght Bank was part of Poland from 1919-1939, missing the first 20 years of Soviet rule.
Galicia - part of Poland 1349-1772 (423 years); part of Austria 1772-1918 (146 years); part of Poland 1919-1939 (20 years), part of Ukrainian SSR 1939-1991 (52 years); independent Ukraine 1991-present (25 years).
If you want debating points against Russian chauvinists you might point out that from 1945 to 1991 Ukraine and Byelorussia were both recognised as member nations of the UN. It could be a useful test question too. If they don’t know that treat them as disqualified to speak about Ukrainian identity and nationhood.
But the history is interesting. What I would like to know are answers to the following questions.
1) How many years total - in all history - has the Ukraine been an independent country? How many of those years include all what is claimed by 'Ukrainian nationalists,' and that includes the Crimea?
2) How many years total has Poland ruled at least half of the Ukraine? How many years has Poland ruled at least 75% of the Ukraine?
3. How many years total has Russia ruled at least 50% of the Ukraine? How many years has Russia ruled at least 75% of the Ukraine?
See #81
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chernihiv_Voivodeship I am curious about what this refers to.
It’s a rather famous internet meme in Russia from about three years ago during the takeover of Crimea. Some US-based Ukrainian troll on some social medium claimed to be the daughter of an officer living in Crimea for 50 years and that opinions there weren’t as one sided as Russian media were presenting them. The only problem was that “she” forgot to log in under “her” alias and was busted immediately.
I’m aware of that, but you seem to misunderstand what actually happened. It wasn’t like UN recognized Ukraine as a separate country in some sort of rebuke to “Russian chauvinists”. Joseph Stalin simply arranged for Moscow to have more voting power at the new international organization. Instead of one vote, USSR had 3! But these diplomatic machinations didn’t make “Ukrainian identity” any more of a real thing.
Russia is at least as Muslim as the most Muslim of the EU countries. And it is in a customs union with Muslim countries in central Asia. About a year around 1917, and 25 years post 1991 since the USSR collapsed.
There was also an independent Cossack state for about 6 years in the 17th century which became an autonomous part of Russia, gradually losing its autonomy until full integration in 1764. Timeline for what parts of Ukraine were ruled by whom:
Kiev City and eastern Ukraine: Lithuania, Poland 1362 - 1648 (about 300 years); independent 1648-1654 (6 years); autonomous (own military, legal system, locally elected ruler) but under the Russian tsar until 1709 (55 years); diminished autonomy until 1764 (55 years); integrated part of Russian Empire until 1917 (153 years); Ukrainian SSR 1918- 1991 (73 years); independent Ukraine 1991-present (25 years).
The "Right Bank" - everything west of the river Dnipro, including half of Kiev province: part of Lithuania and Poland 1362-1793 (429 years); integrated part of Russia until 1917 (124 years); Ukrainian SSR 1919-1991 (72 years); independent Ukraine 1991-present (25 years).
Volynia - same as "Right Bank" but unlike the rest of the Rght Bank was part of Poland from 1919-1939, missing the first 20 years of Soviet rule.
Galicia - part of Poland 1349-1772 (423 years); part of Austria 1772-1918 (146 years); part of Poland 1919-1939 (20 years), part of Ukrainian SSR 1939-1991 (52 years); independent Ukraine 1991-present (25 years).
Except there is one hell of a difference between Volga tatars and the ghetto populations of Western Europe. The tatars have been thoroughly assimilated over the centuries of Russian rule , they are probably more civilized that Ukrainians at this point. I’m not joking.
Non-Tatar Muslims plus migrant laborers from Central Asia may be a higher % of people in Russia than Muslims in most European countries. Than Carpathian villagers? Perhaps. On the other hand, Lviv is more civilized than most ethnic Russian cities, as well as Kazan, if by civilized you mean educated, livable, clean, well-organized, and safe. The same is probably true of Ivano-Frankivsk, compared to Russian cities of its size.
Here is Lviv in 2014
Here is Tver in 2014
Lviv manages to do this in spite of being much poorer. A sign of a higher level of civilization.
[…] 05, 2017 “Information Clearing House” – “Unz Review” – Tectonic shifts are continuing to occur in the political landscape of the Ukraine. […]
“Ukronazis”? Nazis were German. There are no nazis anywhere else. Nazism is uniquely German, and it’s all gone and done with.
You would have to agree that Stalin is unlikely to have encouraged Molotov to argue “we want more votes so please accept that we must be allowed to count two of our Soviet Socialist republics as nations”. Nor would he have said “three votes or we march on München” so what was the argument used in that debate? Not one compatible with suggesting that Ukrainians are just a lot of provincials who should really be speaking proper Russian and not feeling that they are searate from Russia????
You know that you're standing on shaky ground, when you must harken back to communist regime as a source of legitimacy for Ukraine, its present borders, territorial claims to Crimea etc. You meant it to be sarcastic, I think the fact that Soviet army was occupying central Europe did give him some leverage.
Soviet Union on August 29, 1991.
"We get 3 votes to counterbalance your preponderance of votes in the GA, or you and your UN can go hang."
You will note that their placement on the linked list suggests the true status of their "membership":
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Conference_on_International_Organization#Participant_countries
"The participation of Belarus and Ukraine at the conference was given to Stalin by Churchill and Roosevelt's concession.... For this purpose, modifications were made to the constitutions of the two republics in question, so that Belarus and Ukraine's international legal subjects were limited, while they were still part of the Soviet Union."
There is a "scandal" consuming US congress this week that Jeff Sessions once spoke to a Russian (the ambassador!)! While serving on the Congress security committee - but McCain is on that same committee and uses it as "cover" to travel to nasty conflict zones like Syria and Ukraine and agitate for more violence - and yet his role is never really revealed and reviled.
Why?
Why isn’t he the next target of an allegation of violating the Logan Act?
You are being sarcastic, right? There were plenty of non-German Nazis, and they turned out to be the most savage troops because they had plenty to lose.
More idiocy and lies by Saker. The Donbas is not “breaking away” from a collapsing Ukraine. Putin is just playing more of the same games he’s been playing since his handlers got him in a Yeltsin’s Prime Minster.
Putin’s Russia is digging a deeper hole for herself. Putin has set an unsustainable course for Russia that will lead to Phase 2 of the Soviet Collapse. He’s already burned through his reserves and the funds required to pay pensions are all that’s left. Most pensions are already going unpaid as it is.
Putin is the last President of Russia and may well end his life in the same way as the last Tsar. Nothing Saker raves about will change that fact.
Stalin and his associates were committed communists. From their perspective, there was no such thing as a nation. All people were considered the same and equal, and the goal was to bring them all together in a global Soviet superstate.
You know that you’re standing on shaky ground, when you must harken back to communist regime as a source of legitimacy for Ukraine, its present borders, territorial claims to Crimea etc.
You meant it to be sarcastic, I think the fact that Soviet army was occupying central Europe did give him some leverage.
Russia was about 11% Muslim according to official data in 2010, about the same as France. With the many unofficial migrant laborers the Russian number is certainly a few % higher. Only 4% of Russians are Tatars.
Non-Tatar Muslims plus migrant laborers from Central Asia may be a higher % of people in Russia than Muslims in most European countries.
Than Carpathian villagers? Perhaps. On the other hand, Lviv is more civilized than most ethnic Russian cities, as well as Kazan, if by civilized you mean educated, livable, clean, well-organized, and safe. The same is probably true of Ivano-Frankivsk, compared to Russian cities of its size.
Here is Lviv in 2014
Here is Tver in 2014
Lviv manages to do this in spite of being much poorer. A sign of a higher level of civilization.
The Ukrainian, having received more than anybody else, and that includes Russia, at the breakup of the Soviet Union, did worse than any former Soviet republic, worse than Moldova, worse even than the Central Asia. They really have nothing to be proud of.
Contact Russell Bonner Bentley, an American volunteer fighting in (and for) Donbass: http://www.russelltexasbentley.com/p/donate.html
https://twitter.com/RobPulseNews/status/618062852558069760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
An independent rump Donbass will not be used as a block against Ukraine's integration into NATO and the EU. Ukraine can get on with its future without being held back by relics of Russian colonial settlement during the Imperial era. (see Ireland for a similar example)
A lack of strong support from Russian for civilian life, there is still a Ukrainian majority in the Donbass, will make the place restless for generations. Russia now has to spend billions on reconstruction or face the consequences of instability as an armed nationalist base is established.
We won't know it all. The less reliable leaders who know the details of the Russian nationalist infiltration in 2014 have largely been assassinated or should clearly understand their likely fate if they talk.
There are now 1.5 million refugees (IDPs) in Ukraine who will hate Russia for generations and 350k refugees in Russia with very mixed feelings about the wisdom of the whole adventure.
Population prior to the Russian nationalist insurgency (read Girkin if you doubt it) was 4.5m of which 3.5m were ethnic Ukrainian and 1 m ethnic Russians (No, speaking English does not make a Scotsman English - same for Ukrainians). Remove refugees. 2m Ukrainians still present and 650 thousand Russians. The Russians are still a minority whatever adjustments to be made for pensioners registered in Ukraine or young men dodging the draft (a million went to Russia at one point, some of them are still there, unregistered - they didn't have a great reception). In Northern Ireland, the proportions of natives to settlers were reversed. Even so, the minority caused a lot of trouble. What happens when the majority are the discontented? Leaders will emerge eventually. The more their emergence is repressed, the greater the ultimate violence.
The Ukrainians in the Donbass will need much bribing to make them love their new country.
The Russian far right (which does not include Putin but he sympathises) provoked this from the beginning which you can take as the August 2013 Customs Blockade that triggered the Maidan or interference in the 2004 election - Putin actually campaigned in Ukraine, the US exit poll was a reaction.
That would have been a sensible solution to the problem from the start: have a vote and let each province of Ukraine decide whether they want to go with Russia or with NATO, and break the country up accordingly. In fact, it’s such a reasonable win-win solution, it almost makes you wonder why NATO never made such an offer to Russia.
But of course, there is a reason: NATO coveted Crimea, which would definitely have voted to become part of Russia, as, indeed, it did. Without Sebastopol, however, Ukraine is of little use to NATO. The only purpose it can conceivably serve now is to destabilize Russia–but so far this plan has failed.
Maybe a negation of John McCain is precisely what the world needs right now.
Tiny tiny bit naive. (sorry)
Absolutely correct, and extremely important.
Russia is at least as Muslim as the most Muslim of the EU countries. And it is in a customs union with Muslim countries in central Asia. About a year around 1917, and 25 years post 1991 since the USSR collapsed.
There was also an independent Cossack state for about 6 years in the 17th century which became an autonomous part of Russia, gradually losing its autonomy until full integration in 1764. Timeline for what parts of Ukraine were ruled by whom:
Kiev City and eastern Ukraine: Lithuania, Poland 1362 - 1648 (about 300 years); independent 1648-1654 (6 years); autonomous (own military, legal system, locally elected ruler) but under the Russian tsar until 1709 (55 years); diminished autonomy until 1764 (55 years); integrated part of Russian Empire until 1917 (153 years); Ukrainian SSR 1918- 1991 (73 years); independent Ukraine 1991-present (25 years).
The "Right Bank" - everything west of the river Dnipro, including half of Kiev province: part of Lithuania and Poland 1362-1793 (429 years); integrated part of Russia until 1917 (124 years); Ukrainian SSR 1919-1991 (72 years); independent Ukraine 1991-present (25 years).
Volynia - same as "Right Bank" but unlike the rest of the Rght Bank was part of Poland from 1919-1939, missing the first 20 years of Soviet rule.
Galicia - part of Poland 1349-1772 (423 years); part of Austria 1772-1918 (146 years); part of Poland 1919-1939 (20 years), part of Ukrainian SSR 1939-1991 (52 years); independent Ukraine 1991-present (25 years).
The EU is first flooding western Europe with Moslems. Anyone who thinks that Eastern European nations in the EU and NATO will avoid that fate is hopelessly naive.
Russia has ruled large numbers of Moslems because Russia had to conquer to prevent their endless wars against Christian peoples in the region. That is a far different thing than largely atheist Western Liberals importing Moslems from the Middle East and Africa by the millions. Russians do not have a bleeding heart history toward Moslems, but Western Liberals do. The vast majority of Liberal Jews in the US are now all gaga for Moslem immigration, and most Liberals back the idea of Affirmative Action preferences for Moslems.
That ought to scare the Hell out of everybody in Eastern Europe part of the EU or wanting to be.
Gay S&M violence tied to a viable political party is attractive in many lands.
[…] LÄNKLISTA: UNZ: The Donbass Is Breaking Away from an Agonized Ukraine […]
[…] The Donbass Is Breaking Away from an Agonized Ukraine […]
But Stalin recognized every one of the soviets as a distinct nation. It was the Communist Party of the Soviet Union that ruled the lot of them. That is why the SU disintegrated in 1991. The Communist Party of the Soviet Union was banned throughout the
Soviet Union on August 29, 1991.
Soviet Union on August 29, 1991.
Actually it was at Lenin’s insistence that the Soviet Union be established as a federation of formally equal nations. That’s why Putin said Lenin had place a time bomb beneath the Soviet Union.
Sep 9, 2016 US-funded Ukrainian army is terrorizing civilians
Russell Bentley is a former US marine, that now fights for the Donbass, Eastern Ukraine, against the US-funded Ukrainian army.
Non-Tatar Muslims plus migrant laborers from Central Asia may be a higher % of people in Russia than Muslims in most European countries. Than Carpathian villagers? Perhaps. On the other hand, Lviv is more civilized than most ethnic Russian cities, as well as Kazan, if by civilized you mean educated, livable, clean, well-organized, and safe. The same is probably true of Ivano-Frankivsk, compared to Russian cities of its size.
Here is Lviv in 2014
Here is Tver in 2014
Lviv manages to do this in spite of being much poorer. A sign of a higher level of civilization.
You need to check the names of the outstanding scientists and mathematicians that grew up and were educated in the Soviet Union/Russian federation. Also, please do no be shy in divulging a fact that the USSR was the first affirmative-action country.
Non-Tatar Muslims plus migrant laborers from Central Asia may be a higher % of people in Russia than Muslims in most European countries. Than Carpathian villagers? Perhaps. On the other hand, Lviv is more civilized than most ethnic Russian cities, as well as Kazan, if by civilized you mean educated, livable, clean, well-organized, and safe. The same is probably true of Ivano-Frankivsk, compared to Russian cities of its size.
Here is Lviv in 2014
Here is Tver in 2014
Lviv manages to do this in spite of being much poorer. A sign of a higher level of civilization.
I am not sure what you mean by being civilized: Lvov certainly used to be a nice city but there is nothing particularly civilized about Lvov. Today Lvov is literally buried under its own garbage, being unable to dispose of it, – is that your idea of civilization?
The Ukrainian, having received more than anybody else, and that includes Russia, at the breakup of the Soviet Union, did worse than any former Soviet republic, worse than Moldova, worse even than the Central Asia. They really have nothing to be proud of.
Dude, just stop it already.
The Ukrainian, having received more than anybody else, and that includes Russia, at the breakup of the Soviet Union, did worse than any former Soviet republic, worse than Moldova, worse even than the Central Asia. They really have nothing to be proud of.
You obviously haven’t been there. But I linked to a Russian blogger who visited and posted what he saw, comparing it with a smaller Russian city. Your eyes won’t deceive you.
There is almost no litter on the city’s streets, it’s notable for a post-Soviet city.
It’s what happens when the country’s elite are from the east. The Lviv region has done quite well, meanwhile…
They've had trouble with garbage disposal for some time now. This is BTW a Ukrainian channel. You, most likely, confused Lvov with Donetsk or Lugansk - these cities are indeed remarkably clean. Sure thing. Only the West of Ukraine was heavily subsidized by the east all 25 years of independence. And half of the population of the Western Ukraine works in Russia as Gastarbeiters. That is, probably, because they live so well.
Russell Bentley is a former US marine, that now fights for the Donbass, Eastern Ukraine, against the US-funded Ukrainian army.
https://youtu.be/92KfmGY12yQ
A career criminal from America fighting for Donbas?
What a perfect match! Reminds me of Motorola, who was heroically engaged in criminal activity in Russia prior to coming to Ukraine to kill Ukrainian troops.
Muslim criminals from Europe come to Syria or Iraq, those with Christian background come to Donbas.
Shocking and insightful videos detailing the neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic, ultra-nationalist movement in Ukraine. The videos examine the ongoing US support of these groups, including the Svoboda party and Right Sector.
https://youtu.be/8-RyOaFwcEw
Yes, I have. I also have relatives there.
This is Lvov – no litter on the streets? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtsrvnUO_y8
They’ve had trouble with garbage disposal for some time now. This is BTW a Ukrainian channel. You, most likely, confused Lvov with Donetsk or Lugansk – these cities are indeed remarkably clean.
Sure thing. Only the West of Ukraine was heavily subsidized by the east all 25 years of independence. And half of the population of the Western Ukraine works in Russia as Gastarbeiters. That is, probably, because they live so well.
http://bunews.com.ua/economy/item/lviv-becomes-ukraines-real-estate-boomtown#.WL2MLD2u5PY.facebook No, the ones that leave go to Poland mostly. Most of the migrants are from rural areas outside the cities or from western Ukrainian oblasts other than Lviv. Lviv has been attracting residents.
They've had trouble with garbage disposal for some time now. This is BTW a Ukrainian channel. You, most likely, confused Lvov with Donetsk or Lugansk - these cities are indeed remarkably clean. Sure thing. Only the West of Ukraine was heavily subsidized by the east all 25 years of independence. And half of the population of the Western Ukraine works in Russia as Gastarbeiters. That is, probably, because they live so well.
So you are dishonest. Good to know.
There were problems with the landfill and garbage disposal. This is not the same thing as trash on the sidewalks, parks, beside ponds, etc. They’ve arranged to truck it elsewhere and are going to be building a disposal plant outside the city.
So now that the East has left Ukraine (Donbas) or entered economic crises, the West of Ukraine must be doing horribly without such “subsidies.” Oops:
http://bunews.com.ua/economy/item/lviv-becomes-ukraines-real-estate-boomtown#.WL2MLD2u5PY.facebook
No, the ones that leave go to Poland mostly. Most of the migrants are from rural areas outside the cities or from western Ukrainian oblasts other than Lviv. Lviv has been attracting residents.
I had a girlfriend from Lvov once, long time ago; she was okay, very homey. Neat, clean, and orderly. Recently a friends from Zakarpatia complained that in Galicia they refuse you a sip of water from the well. Superior European Kultur.
An interesting academic article, comparing the two peoples and the role of mass literacy in the development of nationalist ideology :
https://keithdarden.files.wordpress.com/2009/11/darden-natural-experiment.pdf
I don’t know, Ukraine is the largest country in Europe. Not sure what cosmically created edict says it should be. The Czechs and the Slovaks worked it all out…
Oh, I see what’s going on here. American and Russian nationalists – good. Ukrainian and other small white nation nationalists – bad!
The main points of the State Dept. plan for Ukraine was a civil war near the Russian borders and Ukraine's incorporation into NATO. For now, Ukraine at large is descending into a life of deprivation and danger, with no conditions present for a decent, workable solution. Saker: "... per Rostislav Ishchenko’s opinion, Poroshenko believes in himself being chosen by God, and will never agree to step down voluntarily, despite of the all-Ukrainian consensus that he should. His opponents cannot create a consolidated Nazi regime due to ongoing infighting. The hate towards Poroshenko is what unites the groups of the Right Sector, Timoshenko and Turchynov, Galician “Svoboda” and “Samopomich,” Biletsky’s “Azov,” Kolomoisky and Tyahnybok, SBU, the Police, the National Guards, and the military. When he is gone, all these political parties and fractions, armed formations, foreign troops and gangs will start fighting with each other for power and something to steal."
The mess that Nuland-Kagan made...
“The main points of the State Dept. plan for Ukraine was a civil war near the Russian borders and Ukraine’s incorporation into NATO.” Leaked to the public domain when, exactly? Or is this the plan Russian nationalists wish the US State Department had to make the Nationalists feel important?
But the history is interesting. What I would like to know are answers to the following questions.
1) How many years total - in all history - has the Ukraine been an independent country? How many of those years include all what is claimed by 'Ukrainian nationalists,' and that includes the Crimea?
2) How many years total has Poland ruled at least half of the Ukraine? How many years has Poland ruled at least 75% of the Ukraine?
3. How many years total has Russia ruled at least 50% of the Ukraine? How many years has Russia ruled at least 75% of the Ukraine?
The EU’s problems are those of runaway success. Too much, too soon, partly due to UK Tory insistence on enlargement rather than deepening. Peace and democratic stability bought to the Med (see Turkey for last remaining non EU autocracy), the East (see Russia and Ukraine for non EU post communism) without discussing France and Germany.
The Eurozone, a mere 10 years old, survived a once in generation raw materials spike (the real economy driver of the bank collapse) without losing a member. Now the oil price is down the whole EU is starting a 15-20 year boom. Gap closing time on the US again.
Environmentally, the EU is way ahead of the US which has done nothing serious since Nixon.
Galicians sometimes view people form Zakarpatia as uneducated and backwards. Not in a sneering, condescending way as Russian nationalists view Ukrainians, but rather “poor people, they were part of Hungary while we were part of Austria.” Zakarpatians have a weaker sense of nationalism and this is seen as a symptom of poorer education. But the two peoples are similar. Zakarpatia is like a poorer version of Galicia.
An interesting academic article, comparing the two peoples and the role of mass literacy in the development of nationalist ideology :
https://keithdarden.files.wordpress.com/2009/11/darden-natural-experiment.pdf
Um, how about:
“We get 3 votes to counterbalance your preponderance of votes in the GA, or you and your UN can go hang.”
You will note that their placement on the linked list suggests the true status of their “membership”:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Conference_on_International_Organization#Participant_countries
“The participation of Belarus and Ukraine at the conference was given to Stalin by Churchill and Roosevelt’s concession…. For this purpose, modifications were made to the constitutions of the two republics in question, so that Belarus and Ukraine’s international legal subjects were limited, while they were still part of the Soviet Union.”
You know that you're standing on shaky ground, when you must harken back to communist regime as a source of legitimacy for Ukraine, its present borders, territorial claims to Crimea etc. You meant it to be sarcastic, I think the fact that Soviet army was occupying central Europe did give him some leverage.
Felix, the communist borders that is exactly the point. The same as with US “lefties” now, the minorities in the communist countries almost always had greater rights than the majority. To keep them satisfied the communist regime had to cuddle them and keep giving them presents, one of which was Crimea, but there were many, many other.
Now, when the West took over the management of the former communist block countries, the West insisted on communist drawn borders because they were beneficial to their new clients. Nothing better than giving other people’s lands and property as a welcoming gift. However, there is at least one example where even the communist drawn borders were not good enough and this is the example of Serbian Kosovo. After insisting on desolving Yugoslavia along communist drawn borders (drawn by a Croatian communist dictator Tito), the West turned around and said that this rule on borders applies to everyone except Serbia. Then it bombed Serbia to separate Kosovo, that is 15% of mineral richest part of Serbia and give it to Albania. Now Kosovo is not a fully internationally recognised state but it has no border with Albania. It has been annexed to Albania for all intents and purposes. A similar fate now awaits Macedonia, which the loud and aggressive Albanian minority want also to annex to Albania. The US and EU support Albanians and hope, for now, that this annexation would happen politically rather than militarily.
Then this should not shock you if you are really informed. Mar 18, 2014 US support of violent neo-Nazis in Ukraine: Video Compilation
Shocking and insightful videos detailing the neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic, ultra-nationalist movement in Ukraine. The videos examine the ongoing US support of these groups, including the Svoboda party and Right Sector.
https://youtu.be/8-RyOaFwcEw
Happily commenters have been able to make me better informed without abusing me and failing to notice that I carefully said “debating point” (actually not a bad one to throw at young Russian chauvinists who would probably be as nonplussed as a Young Republican asked to compare the roles of Colonel House and Harold Hopkins – who????)
"We get 3 votes to counterbalance your preponderance of votes in the GA, or you and your UN can go hang."
You will note that their placement on the linked list suggests the true status of their "membership":
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Conference_on_International_Organization#Participant_countries
"The participation of Belarus and Ukraine at the conference was given to Stalin by Churchill and Roosevelt's concession.... For this purpose, modifications were made to the constitutions of the two republics in question, so that Belarus and Ukraine's international legal subjects were limited, while they were still part of the Soviet Union."
See #121
All the squabbling over linguistic, cultural, and historical details and who is the true heir of the Kievan Rus’ just shows that the US should stay out of this.
Yes, “this guy” came from Galicia. As did so many others, who came into the only Orthodox state of substance then existing, because at that time the critical determinant of identity was faith. The thing about all these “guys from Galicia”, after the matter of faith, is this — they were never “Ukrainians”. The were “Ruski”, plain and simple, or Rutheni, as the Austrians came to call them. In fact, the dominant mass of peasantry and townsmen, as the twentieth century broke in Glaicia, considered themselves “Ruski”, and looked to Russia as defence against their immediate Polish overlords, and the Austrian administration over them. (That administration played interesting games, balancing off the “Ukrainians” and the Poles”). And even when Sheptytskyi took charge of St. Yurii’s, the great Uniate Cathedral of Lvivs, he had to drive the “Russki” deacons out of the church by force, so ensconced was the “Russki” identity, not only amongst the majority of the peasantry, but even within the Uniate Church itself. To say that “guys from Galicia” came into the Russian empire says nothing about their “Ukrainianess”. There was no Ukrainian identity amongst the people — that was only in the making, as some Ukrainian “intellectuals” (term used most advisedly), encouraged by the dominant Poles in the area and, soon enough Franz Josef himself, began to promote the notion of “Ukrainianess” with a view to separating the inhabitants of this region from Russian proclivities. SO YES — there was a large infeeding of educated from western Ukraine, and central Ukraine, into the Russian Empire — but these people came NOT AS Ukrainians, BUT AS Ruski.
I was describing the nation, not the label/self-identity (the map is not the territory, to use Korzybski's quote in a different context). Whether this people are called Ukrainians or Little Russians or Rusyns or Rusnaks, it is irrelevant. The "Ukrainian label" happened to win, for various historical reasons, but if some other identity had won instead it would still be the same people, and this was what I was discussing. And you were wrong on numerous details: You are wrong. The Russophiles were at their peak in the 1860s and were down to perhaps 25% support among Galicians by 1900.
Ironically the Russian Idea was originally supported by Austria, as the Ukrainian Idea was later. Originally Galicia's nobles had a pro-Polish orientation - Gente Rutheni, natione Poloni (many of the Russophiles in their youth had crossed the border and taken part in anti-Russian Polish noble insurrections), but when Russia and Austria were allies an anti-Polish, pro- Russian orientation was strongly encouraged by the Austrian officials. When Russia and Austria became rivals later in the 19th century this became unacceptable, so the Austrians shifted their support to an idea that was both anti-Polish and anti-Russian, inviting in exiles from Russian Ukraine to promote this new idea. So ironically native Galicians from ancient boyar families tended to be pro-Russian, while arriving easterners tended to be pro-Ukrainian in orientation.
Furthermore, the Ukrainian population was anti-Polish, but not generally anti-Austrian, seeing the good "tsysar" as a liberator from the hated Poles. Rejection by the Austrian authorities actually contributed to the Russophile loss of popularity among the peasants. Force was generally not used, it was more a matter of not promoting them within the Church and waiting for the ones within the Church to retire or die. The process was slow enough that in the beginning of his reign, Ukrainian nationalists were angry at Sheptytsky for his tolerance. Quite the opposite. Notwithstanding the ideological anti-Polishness, Russophiles in Galicia lived off Polish support. They were the weaker party and the Poles, seeking to divide the Eastern Slavs, accordingly tried to strengthen the Russophiles. Poles renamed the Ukrainian language department at Lviv University as the Rusyn language department, for example, and gave back to Russophiles institutions that the Ukrainians had taken from them.
Poles supported Ukrainians within the Russian Empire (Kiev, etc.) but not within Galicia.
And what is your explanation to the Nuland-Kagan revolution? – Democracy on the march, a la Libya? Designed and implemented by whom – by the well-known ziocons (like a Cheney pupil from the Kagans’ clan of warmongers). Oops!
As for your suggestion that Russians are dreaming of the US intervention, what kind a person could be so totally ignorant about the civilian casualties that the USSR had suffered during the WWII and about the consequent aversion of the Russians towards a war? There is not a family among the former Soviets that escaped the horrors of the WWII war. Only the armchair generals of neocon persuasion and the most hardened Russophobes could confabulate your kind of a “plan of Russian nationalists.” The Ukrainian crisis has generated an intense stress among general population of RF. The DC “activists” are not able to comprehend this stress because the US has not experienced a foreign invasions for centuries, whereas the Russophobes, particularly the admirers of Bandera and such, cannot be happier about the stress.
Look what Ukraine has been going on through right now. Do you really believe that the State Dept. has started the Nuland-Kagan revolution in order to lift Ukraine to prosperity? Does not Ukraine need $10-$15 million per/day to a greater degree than Israel? Then where is the money? Where is a Marshall plan for Ukraine? – Nothing. There is zero compassion for the ordinary Ukrainians from the State Dept. The sooner Ukrainians realize that their country was used as a patsy against RF, the speedier will be recovery from the neo-Nazi/oligarchic nightmare that Ukraine suffers right now. If Russia was able to recover from the Harvard (imbecile) Boys and from the wholesale looting under the supervision of State Dept., Ukraine could do that as well. But the road to recovery will be difficult and long.
Shocking and insightful videos detailing the neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic, ultra-nationalist movement in Ukraine. The videos examine the ongoing US support of these groups, including the Svoboda party and Right Sector.
https://youtu.be/8-RyOaFwcEw
All “Nazis” are equal, but some “Nazis” are more equal than others.
You don’t have to teach me about them, I’m descended from them. Brusilov had been a guest at my great-grandfather’s estate. This guy , who led a bunch of Russophiles from western Ukraine fighting for Kolchak in the Urals was a great-uncle.
I was describing the nation, not the label/self-identity (the map is not the territory, to use Korzybski’s quote in a different context). Whether this people are called Ukrainians or Little Russians or Rusyns or Rusnaks, it is irrelevant. The “Ukrainian label” happened to win, for various historical reasons, but if some other identity had won instead it would still be the same people, and this was what I was discussing. And you were wrong on numerous details:
You are wrong. The Russophiles were at their peak in the 1860s and were down to perhaps 25% support among Galicians by 1900.
Ironically the Russian Idea was originally supported by Austria, as the Ukrainian Idea was later. Originally Galicia’s nobles had a pro-Polish orientation – Gente Rutheni, natione Poloni (many of the Russophiles in their youth had crossed the border and taken part in anti-Russian Polish noble insurrections), but when Russia and Austria were allies an anti-Polish, pro- Russian orientation was strongly encouraged by the Austrian officials. When Russia and Austria became rivals later in the 19th century this became unacceptable, so the Austrians shifted their support to an idea that was both anti-Polish and anti-Russian, inviting in exiles from Russian Ukraine to promote this new idea. So ironically native Galicians from ancient boyar families tended to be pro-Russian, while arriving easterners tended to be pro-Ukrainian in orientation.
Furthermore, the Ukrainian population was anti-Polish, but not generally anti-Austrian, seeing the good “tsysar” as a liberator from the hated Poles. Rejection by the Austrian authorities actually contributed to the Russophile loss of popularity among the peasants.
Force was generally not used, it was more a matter of not promoting them within the Church and waiting for the ones within the Church to retire or die. The process was slow enough that in the beginning of his reign, Ukrainian nationalists were angry at Sheptytsky for his tolerance.
Quite the opposite. Notwithstanding the ideological anti-Polishness, Russophiles in Galicia lived off Polish support. They were the weaker party and the Poles, seeking to divide the Eastern Slavs, accordingly tried to strengthen the Russophiles. Poles renamed the Ukrainian language department at Lviv University as the Rusyn language department, for example, and gave back to Russophiles institutions that the Ukrainians had taken from them.
Poles supported Ukrainians within the Russian Empire (Kiev, etc.) but not within Galicia.
To say you are descended of these people, to speak about your grandfather (though I am impressed about his meeting with Bruslov!), is really not a great convincer of anything, and gives you no extra authority when it comes to the weight of your argument. My father was a Kuban Cossack, I am descended of Zaphorians who moved to Kuban in 1790, one of the luminaries of Kuban Cossack Ukrainianists, Wasyl Ivanis, was a family member, etc. So what? That kind of past inheritance really means little for either you or me when it comes to the authority which we bring to a subject -- other than that we are more interested in our pasts, and probably better read on them. And perhaps more bigotted because of this. We have to be careful.
You make very many points about the Rus/ki population of Galicia, about the Polish-Ukrainian-Austrian nexus and interplay. Yes, it was complex, and it was in constanbt flux, shaped by developments both local and international. And with some of your points I agree, with some I don't. And I don't mean to bore you and others now with rejoinders and rebuttals on a great number of them, other than this one retort. The Russophile "dispositions" is debated, and we can argue until we're both spent on just how strong it was. No one knows for a certainty but the fact remains that it was strong, and I can cite different percentages from contemporaries and other authorites which give a far higher russkii/rusyn disposition than your 25%.
But I fear you may have missed my whole intent. Perhaps I was not clear. What I really want to get across is this. The western Ukrainians of the pre-twentieth century were not "Ukrainians" as we know this concept now. This was pre-Mikhnovsky (who had virtually no following whatsoever); this was pre-RUP; this was pre-1917 and the Rada experience (where the strangest of things happened, with, for example, the Ukrainian Galician Army eventually joining forces with the Red Army); this was pre-OUN and Bandera and WWII and the re-shaping of Galician Ukrainian identity. The "Ukrainianess" of today, shaped and evolved through all the above experiences and more, (and concomitantly all which shaped those who rule Ukraine today), is very different from those who came into the Russia Empire from the western Ukrainian regions in the 18th to 19th century, and in fact from the time of Ivan the Awe-Inspiring (rather than the "Teribble", as you would be aware).
People seem to forget historical time, causation and evolution, and for propaganda purposes retroject back into the past the values to which they cleave today. Contrary to what Hrushevsky and his acolytes believe (that Ukrainians were fully formed and self-conscious of their distinct Ukrainianness from the 4th century on, ever struggling against all sorts of oppressors throughout historical time), anyone who has a sense of history will recognize this as absurd. Ukrainians pre-twentieth century were not in the least what many of them are today. (Neither were the Russians, or any other peoples, people for that matter).
What we do know is that, throughout the centuries preceding the twentieth, the residual inhabitants of the western lands, before conquest by the Lithuanians and subsequent subjection to the Poles and later Austrians, always called themselves, "self-defined" themselves, as "ruski" or "rusyn", not "Ukrainians". And they held on to their Orthodox faith (not all, of course, hence the Uniates). And their self-identification and values were of a different order than that which is posited today. And their feelings about Russia were very different from what is expressed about Russia today by the luminaries of Ukrainian self-awareness. And there were tremendous efforts expended by all sorts of people -- Poles, Austrians, Germans, and "Ukrainian" intellectuals who bought into this movement -- to encourage an identity among the russki /rusyn which would, in its fundamental premise, fix an identity for these people standing pivotally upon extreme demarcation from, and perceived victimization by, Russia. Hence even the drive to erase the "R" word out their identity -- "ruski", "russki", "rusyn", just too strong an etymologial connection with "rus". Thus, even "Borderlanders" worked better for those driven to excoriate the Rus / Russian connection.
So, yes, "Ukrainians" always came into the Russian Empire. They were generally welcomed, with few exceptions. They brought learning to the more distant northen lands from a much more dynamic south. They in fact twice "Ukrainianized" the Russian language -- following the Time of Troubles and with Peter the Great. (Odd, Russians don't seem to mind this). But with this rider kept in mind -- these peole were not (anachronistically) "UKRAINIANS"; they were "RUSKI", bringing with them a value set which had nothing whatever at all to do with today's "Ukrainians".
You carefully said “debating point” but you call the people who are explaining it to you the “chauvinists”!? Using a word which you do not understand or playing the Aussie-rules football here? Shirtfronting the team of the Russian chauvinists like that other Oz moron? And I thought that you improved, but you just became hasbara-style sleazy, a skillful provocateur.
Can you not see how careless, at best, it makes you look that you jump in to a conversation others were having on the side to make abusive and, above all, obviously foolish, comments directed at me? Anyone can see that I was actually complimenting people for their adding relevant information prompted by my "debating point" not referring to them as "Russian chauvinists", and on their civility in doing so, in contrast to your gratuitous incivility.
Anyone not under the influence of mind altering substances or pathological malice, or seized by distressing sense of inadequacy, would read my reference to " young [sic, NB] Russian chauvinists" as emphasising my goodwill to the other commenters by making an essentially amiable joke about young enthusiasts who have still much to learn - clearly in contrast to the helpful commenters!
[…] Im Original: The Donbass Is Breaking Away from an Agonized Ukraine […]
I don’t think you are stupid in the sense of lacking cognitive anility but it is surely stupid to be as careless as you have just shown yourself to be. Maybe free floating, or even I suppose focused (on this anonymous Australian) malice could explain the nonsense you have written. Those who usefully added relevsnt information to my brief noting of the UN membership of Ukraine and Byrlorussia were addressed and referred to as commenters who deserved compliments for their civility as well as providion of information., not as Russian chauvinists and your inability to understand immediately how I used the expression “Russian chauvinists” should give you pause. “How could be so careless?” would be the kindest question you might lash yourself with. Could you not see that I was just emphasising the goodwill in my response by making an amiable joke about young enthusiasts who still have a lot to learn?
An interesting academic article, comparing the two peoples and the role of mass literacy in the development of nationalist ideology :
https://keithdarden.files.wordpress.com/2009/11/darden-natural-experiment.pdf
Completely wrong, imo. Zakarpatia is a place with all kinds of cultures and languages living together and co-existing more or less in harmony. Ukrainians, Magyars, Hutsuls, Romanians, Slovaks, Russians, Germans. A place where, for example, Italians who came over 100 years ago to build a railroad still live in an Italian village and speak Italian. You won’t find any Galitchina-style ridiculous combination of ethnic snobbery and martyr complex (that you so amply demonstrate here, incidentally) whatsoever. Well, as far as I can tell, anyway.
2. You are right about the significant Hungarian and Romanian minorities in Zakarpatiya, making this province unique. Galicia has many Hutsuls also though (some of their most important towns are on the Galician side of the Carpathians). Otherwise you are just discussing minute details, like the Italian village.
Demographics from 2001 census:
Zakarpattiya oblast:
Ukrainians (incl. Rusyns): 1,010,100 80.5%
Hungarians: 151,500 12.1%
Romanians: 32,100 2.6%
Russians 31,000 2.5%
Roma 14,000 1.1% (this number has been increasing)
Slovaks 5,600 0.5%
Germans 3,500 .3%
Belarussians 1,500 .12%
Jews 565 .05%
Hungarians are basically concentrated along the southwestern border. Italians aren't listed but there must be fewer than 500 of them.
Lviv oblast:
Ukrainians 2,471,033 94.82%
Russians 92,565 3.55 %
Poles 18,948 .73 %
Belarussians 5,437 .21 %
Jews 2,212 .08 %
Armenians 1 ,139 .04 %
Moldovans 781 .03 %
Roma 769 .03 %
Tatars 680 .03 %
Germans 648 .02 %
Recently a couple thousand Crimean Tatars have settled in Lviv.
Take away the Hungarians, Romanians and gypsies and the two provinces are similar. Projection, given your and other Russian nationalist comments about Ukrainians, Donbas, etc.
Well I don’t think you are stupid in the sense of lacking even modest cognitive ability. But the question arises why you should allow yourself to be seen as so obviously careless. Perhaps that is at least as often the form stupidity takes if someone is blind or arrogant enough to suppose that others won’t see it. Then again malice could explain it: free wheeling malice or maybe for some reason I haven’t grasped focused on this anonymous Australian.
Can you not see how careless, at best, it makes you look that you jump in to a conversation others were having on the side to make abusive and, above all, obviously foolish, comments directed at me? Anyone can see that I was actually complimenting people for their adding relevant information prompted by my “debating point” not referring to them as “Russian chauvinists”, and on their civility in doing so, in contrast to your gratuitous incivility.
Anyone not under the influence of mind altering substances or pathological malice, or seized by distressing sense of inadequacy, would read my reference to ” young [sic, NB] Russian chauvinists” as emphasising my goodwill to the other commenters by making an essentially amiable joke about young enthusiasts who have still much to learn – clearly in contrast to the helpful commenters!
1. I was speaking of the East Slavic peoples of Zakapatia vs. Galicians. The former are like poorer versions of the latter, the towns like poorer versions of Galician ones.
2. You are right about the significant Hungarian and Romanian minorities in Zakarpatiya, making this province unique. Galicia has many Hutsuls also though (some of their most important towns are on the Galician side of the Carpathians). Otherwise you are just discussing minute details, like the Italian village.
Demographics from 2001 census:
Zakarpattiya oblast:
Ukrainians (incl. Rusyns): 1,010,100 80.5%
Hungarians: 151,500 12.1%
Romanians: 32,100 2.6%
Russians 31,000 2.5%
Roma 14,000 1.1% (this number has been increasing)
Slovaks 5,600 0.5%
Germans 3,500 .3%
Belarussians 1,500 .12%
Jews 565 .05%
Hungarians are basically concentrated along the southwestern border. Italians aren’t listed but there must be fewer than 500 of them.
Lviv oblast:
Ukrainians 2,471,033 94.82%
Russians 92,565 3.55 %
Poles 18,948 .73 %
Belarussians 5,437 .21 %
Jews 2,212 .08 %
Armenians 1 ,139 .04 %
Moldovans 781 .03 %
Roma 769 .03 %
Tatars 680 .03 %
Germans 648 .02 %
Recently a couple thousand Crimean Tatars have settled in Lviv.
Take away the Hungarians, Romanians and gypsies and the two provinces are similar.
Projection, given your and other Russian nationalist comments about Ukrainians, Donbas, etc.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXXIOcTkDAE
I was describing the nation, not the label/self-identity (the map is not the territory, to use Korzybski's quote in a different context). Whether this people are called Ukrainians or Little Russians or Rusyns or Rusnaks, it is irrelevant. The "Ukrainian label" happened to win, for various historical reasons, but if some other identity had won instead it would still be the same people, and this was what I was discussing. And you were wrong on numerous details: You are wrong. The Russophiles were at their peak in the 1860s and were down to perhaps 25% support among Galicians by 1900.
Ironically the Russian Idea was originally supported by Austria, as the Ukrainian Idea was later. Originally Galicia's nobles had a pro-Polish orientation - Gente Rutheni, natione Poloni (many of the Russophiles in their youth had crossed the border and taken part in anti-Russian Polish noble insurrections), but when Russia and Austria were allies an anti-Polish, pro- Russian orientation was strongly encouraged by the Austrian officials. When Russia and Austria became rivals later in the 19th century this became unacceptable, so the Austrians shifted their support to an idea that was both anti-Polish and anti-Russian, inviting in exiles from Russian Ukraine to promote this new idea. So ironically native Galicians from ancient boyar families tended to be pro-Russian, while arriving easterners tended to be pro-Ukrainian in orientation.
Furthermore, the Ukrainian population was anti-Polish, but not generally anti-Austrian, seeing the good "tsysar" as a liberator from the hated Poles. Rejection by the Austrian authorities actually contributed to the Russophile loss of popularity among the peasants. Force was generally not used, it was more a matter of not promoting them within the Church and waiting for the ones within the Church to retire or die. The process was slow enough that in the beginning of his reign, Ukrainian nationalists were angry at Sheptytsky for his tolerance. Quite the opposite. Notwithstanding the ideological anti-Polishness, Russophiles in Galicia lived off Polish support. They were the weaker party and the Poles, seeking to divide the Eastern Slavs, accordingly tried to strengthen the Russophiles. Poles renamed the Ukrainian language department at Lviv University as the Rusyn language department, for example, and gave back to Russophiles institutions that the Ukrainians had taken from them.
Poles supported Ukrainians within the Russian Empire (Kiev, etc.) but not within Galicia.
AP, it would be a pleasure to meet with you. We could have some interesting discussions. But for now, I would like to make but some several points here.
To say you are descended of these people, to speak about your grandfather (though I am impressed about his meeting with Bruslov!), is really not a great convincer of anything, and gives you no extra authority when it comes to the weight of your argument. My father was a Kuban Cossack, I am descended of Zaphorians who moved to Kuban in 1790, one of the luminaries of Kuban Cossack Ukrainianists, Wasyl Ivanis, was a family member, etc. So what? That kind of past inheritance really means little for either you or me when it comes to the authority which we bring to a subject — other than that we are more interested in our pasts, and probably better read on them. And perhaps more bigotted because of this. We have to be careful.
You make very many points about the Rus/ki population of Galicia, about the Polish-Ukrainian-Austrian nexus and interplay. Yes, it was complex, and it was in constanbt flux, shaped by developments both local and international. And with some of your points I agree, with some I don’t. And I don’t mean to bore you and others now with rejoinders and rebuttals on a great number of them, other than this one retort. The Russophile “dispositions” is debated, and we can argue until we’re both spent on just how strong it was. No one knows for a certainty but the fact remains that it was strong, and I can cite different percentages from contemporaries and other authorites which give a far higher russkii/rusyn disposition than your 25%.
But I fear you may have missed my whole intent. Perhaps I was not clear. What I really want to get across is this. The western Ukrainians of the pre-twentieth century were not “Ukrainians” as we know this concept now. This was pre-Mikhnovsky (who had virtually no following whatsoever); this was pre-RUP; this was pre-1917 and the Rada experience (where the strangest of things happened, with, for example, the Ukrainian Galician Army eventually joining forces with the Red Army); this was pre-OUN and Bandera and WWII and the re-shaping of Galician Ukrainian identity. The “Ukrainianess” of today, shaped and evolved through all the above experiences and more, (and concomitantly all which shaped those who rule Ukraine today), is very different from those who came into the Russia Empire from the western Ukrainian regions in the 18th to 19th century, and in fact from the time of Ivan the Awe-Inspiring (rather than the “Teribble”, as you would be aware).
People seem to forget historical time, causation and evolution, and for propaganda purposes retroject back into the past the values to which they cleave today. Contrary to what Hrushevsky and his acolytes believe (that Ukrainians were fully formed and self-conscious of their distinct Ukrainianness from the 4th century on, ever struggling against all sorts of oppressors throughout historical time), anyone who has a sense of history will recognize this as absurd. Ukrainians pre-twentieth century were not in the least what many of them are today. (Neither were the Russians, or any other peoples, people for that matter).
What we do know is that, throughout the centuries preceding the twentieth, the residual inhabitants of the western lands, before conquest by the Lithuanians and subsequent subjection to the Poles and later Austrians, always called themselves, “self-defined” themselves, as “ruski” or “rusyn”, not “Ukrainians”. And they held on to their Orthodox faith (not all, of course, hence the Uniates). And their self-identification and values were of a different order than that which is posited today. And their feelings about Russia were very different from what is expressed about Russia today by the luminaries of Ukrainian self-awareness. And there were tremendous efforts expended by all sorts of people — Poles, Austrians, Germans, and “Ukrainian” intellectuals who bought into this movement — to encourage an identity among the russki /rusyn which would, in its fundamental premise, fix an identity for these people standing pivotally upon extreme demarcation from, and perceived victimization by, Russia. Hence even the drive to erase the “R” word out their identity — “ruski”, “russki”, “rusyn”, just too strong an etymologial connection with “rus”. Thus, even “Borderlanders” worked better for those driven to excoriate the Rus / Russian connection.
So, yes, “Ukrainians” always came into the Russian Empire. They were generally welcomed, with few exceptions. They brought learning to the more distant northen lands from a much more dynamic south. They in fact twice “Ukrainianized” the Russian language — following the Time of Troubles and with Peter the Great. (Odd, Russians don’t seem to mind this). But with this rider kept in mind — these peole were not (anachronistically) “UKRAINIANS”; they were “RUSKI”, bringing with them a value set which had nothing whatever at all to do with today’s “Ukrainians”.
And actually, I don't disagree with most of what you have written. When I use the term Ukrainians to refer to people of Ukraine in the 19th, or 17th century, the ancestors of those who now consider themselves to be Ukrainians, I do not mean they they considered themselves to belong to the modern idea of a Ukrainian nation. I am rather describing a people with a particular shared history, language, culture, location and origins. These ingredients (roughly - Eastern Christianity, East Slavic culture, heavy influence from Polish overlords as the English were heavily influenced by Franco-Norman ones) were in place by the 15th century in Galicia and 16th in the rest of Ukraine. These people were not Russians, understood in the modern context as the people of Russia with their own shared history, language, culture, etc.
It strikes me as a bit odd and inaccurate to imply that people belongs to a different ethnic group than their own grandchildren by referring to them as Ruthenians or Rusyns rather than Ukrainians; in many cases an individual was a Rusyn in his youth but a Ukrainian later in life. When speaking of the complex ideological conflicts, it is accurate to refer to so-and-so as a Rusyn activist and the other as a Ukrainian one.
Essentially, there is one particular people, who were once called Rusyns, Little Russians, Rusnaks etc. but who are now called and call themselves Ukrainians. Had history turned out differently, these people might be called Little Russians now. Or Rusyns. But it didn't, they are Ukrainians, and in referring to their ancestors I just use the modern word rather than imply that these were Russians or a different people called Rusyns who somehow disappeared from those lands.
Sorry if I wasn't clear about that, though I guess the topic itself is rather complex.
As an aside, and you probably know this, the nationalist Polish government of the 1920s and 1930s used both Ukrainian and Rusyn (Ruskie) on their census (they would inflate the number of Ruthenians - if an eastern Slav didn't explicitly state they were Ukrainian the default was Ruskie). In doing so they were able to present a Polish "plurality" in areas where Ukrainians + Rusyns outnumbered Poles but each group individually was smaller than the Polish group. In the 1931 Polish census 3.2 million people were counted as Ukrainians and 1.2 million counted as Rusyns. While this is true, it is also somewhat of an exaggeration. Had distance from Russia been the real goal, the standardized language would have been based on the Galician dialect, the one furthest from Russia. Instead it was based on the speech of Poltava - the most homogeneous Little Russian region in the world, indicating that the goal was purity and not strictly distance from Russia. Of course this speech was much closer to Galician than was Great Russian, and this greatly contributed to the Ukrainianist victory over the Russophiles in Galicia. The Ukrainianists also strongly supported Easternizing trends in the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, purging it of Latin influences, and retention of the Cyrillic alphabet. And there one comes across Russian myth-making. For much of its history Rus was a fairly loose Scandinavian-run trading enterprise, and not some sort of a Russian Nation State. Russian nationalists used the name as "proof" of these people being one, and Ukrainianists reacted to this abuse of the past by cutting off the Rus connection.
To say you are descended of these people, to speak about your grandfather (though I am impressed about his meeting with Bruslov!), is really not a great convincer of anything, and gives you no extra authority when it comes to the weight of your argument. My father was a Kuban Cossack, I am descended of Zaphorians who moved to Kuban in 1790, one of the luminaries of Kuban Cossack Ukrainianists, Wasyl Ivanis, was a family member, etc. So what? That kind of past inheritance really means little for either you or me when it comes to the authority which we bring to a subject -- other than that we are more interested in our pasts, and probably better read on them. And perhaps more bigotted because of this. We have to be careful.
You make very many points about the Rus/ki population of Galicia, about the Polish-Ukrainian-Austrian nexus and interplay. Yes, it was complex, and it was in constanbt flux, shaped by developments both local and international. And with some of your points I agree, with some I don't. And I don't mean to bore you and others now with rejoinders and rebuttals on a great number of them, other than this one retort. The Russophile "dispositions" is debated, and we can argue until we're both spent on just how strong it was. No one knows for a certainty but the fact remains that it was strong, and I can cite different percentages from contemporaries and other authorites which give a far higher russkii/rusyn disposition than your 25%.
But I fear you may have missed my whole intent. Perhaps I was not clear. What I really want to get across is this. The western Ukrainians of the pre-twentieth century were not "Ukrainians" as we know this concept now. This was pre-Mikhnovsky (who had virtually no following whatsoever); this was pre-RUP; this was pre-1917 and the Rada experience (where the strangest of things happened, with, for example, the Ukrainian Galician Army eventually joining forces with the Red Army); this was pre-OUN and Bandera and WWII and the re-shaping of Galician Ukrainian identity. The "Ukrainianess" of today, shaped and evolved through all the above experiences and more, (and concomitantly all which shaped those who rule Ukraine today), is very different from those who came into the Russia Empire from the western Ukrainian regions in the 18th to 19th century, and in fact from the time of Ivan the Awe-Inspiring (rather than the "Teribble", as you would be aware).
People seem to forget historical time, causation and evolution, and for propaganda purposes retroject back into the past the values to which they cleave today. Contrary to what Hrushevsky and his acolytes believe (that Ukrainians were fully formed and self-conscious of their distinct Ukrainianness from the 4th century on, ever struggling against all sorts of oppressors throughout historical time), anyone who has a sense of history will recognize this as absurd. Ukrainians pre-twentieth century were not in the least what many of them are today. (Neither were the Russians, or any other peoples, people for that matter).
What we do know is that, throughout the centuries preceding the twentieth, the residual inhabitants of the western lands, before conquest by the Lithuanians and subsequent subjection to the Poles and later Austrians, always called themselves, "self-defined" themselves, as "ruski" or "rusyn", not "Ukrainians". And they held on to their Orthodox faith (not all, of course, hence the Uniates). And their self-identification and values were of a different order than that which is posited today. And their feelings about Russia were very different from what is expressed about Russia today by the luminaries of Ukrainian self-awareness. And there were tremendous efforts expended by all sorts of people -- Poles, Austrians, Germans, and "Ukrainian" intellectuals who bought into this movement -- to encourage an identity among the russki /rusyn which would, in its fundamental premise, fix an identity for these people standing pivotally upon extreme demarcation from, and perceived victimization by, Russia. Hence even the drive to erase the "R" word out their identity -- "ruski", "russki", "rusyn", just too strong an etymologial connection with "rus". Thus, even "Borderlanders" worked better for those driven to excoriate the Rus / Russian connection.
So, yes, "Ukrainians" always came into the Russian Empire. They were generally welcomed, with few exceptions. They brought learning to the more distant northen lands from a much more dynamic south. They in fact twice "Ukrainianized" the Russian language -- following the Time of Troubles and with Peter the Great. (Odd, Russians don't seem to mind this). But with this rider kept in mind -- these peole were not (anachronistically) "UKRAINIANS"; they were "RUSKI", bringing with them a value set which had nothing whatever at all to do with today's "Ukrainians".
Thank you for your post and kind words.
And actually, I don’t disagree with most of what you have written. When I use the term Ukrainians to refer to people of Ukraine in the 19th, or 17th century, the ancestors of those who now consider themselves to be Ukrainians, I do not mean they they considered themselves to belong to the modern idea of a Ukrainian nation. I am rather describing a people with a particular shared history, language, culture, location and origins. These ingredients (roughly – Eastern Christianity, East Slavic culture, heavy influence from Polish overlords as the English were heavily influenced by Franco-Norman ones) were in place by the 15th century in Galicia and 16th in the rest of Ukraine. These people were not Russians, understood in the modern context as the people of Russia with their own shared history, language, culture, etc.
It strikes me as a bit odd and inaccurate to imply that people belongs to a different ethnic group than their own grandchildren by referring to them as Ruthenians or Rusyns rather than Ukrainians; in many cases an individual was a Rusyn in his youth but a Ukrainian later in life. When speaking of the complex ideological conflicts, it is accurate to refer to so-and-so as a Rusyn activist and the other as a Ukrainian one.
Essentially, there is one particular people, who were once called Rusyns, Little Russians, Rusnaks etc. but who are now called and call themselves Ukrainians. Had history turned out differently, these people might be called Little Russians now. Or Rusyns. But it didn’t, they are Ukrainians, and in referring to their ancestors I just use the modern word rather than imply that these were Russians or a different people called Rusyns who somehow disappeared from those lands.
Sorry if I wasn’t clear about that, though I guess the topic itself is rather complex.
As an aside, and you probably know this, the nationalist Polish government of the 1920s and 1930s used both Ukrainian and Rusyn (Ruskie) on their census (they would inflate the number of Ruthenians – if an eastern Slav didn’t explicitly state they were Ukrainian the default was Ruskie). In doing so they were able to present a Polish “plurality” in areas where Ukrainians + Rusyns outnumbered Poles but each group individually was smaller than the Polish group. In the 1931 Polish census 3.2 million people were counted as Ukrainians and 1.2 million counted as Rusyns.
While this is true, it is also somewhat of an exaggeration. Had distance from Russia been the real goal, the standardized language would have been based on the Galician dialect, the one furthest from Russia. Instead it was based on the speech of Poltava – the most homogeneous Little Russian region in the world, indicating that the goal was purity and not strictly distance from Russia. Of course this speech was much closer to Galician than was Great Russian, and this greatly contributed to the Ukrainianist victory over the Russophiles in Galicia. The Ukrainianists also strongly supported Easternizing trends in the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, purging it of Latin influences, and retention of the Cyrillic alphabet.
And there one comes across Russian myth-making. For much of its history Rus was a fairly loose Scandinavian-run trading enterprise, and not some sort of a Russian Nation State. Russian nationalists used the name as “proof” of these people being one, and Ukrainianists reacted to this abuse of the past by cutting off the Rus connection.
Only time for a few words about Rus. Yes, Rus was conquered by the Norsemen. At least, it's ruling elites were quickly despatched, and the Riurikids moved south and expanded their control in concentric and increasing circles over the Slavic tribes -- Ladoga, Novgorod, Kiev. But by the time of Vladimir, most have it, their Scandinavian identity was gone, and they had been integrated into the Slavic milieu that hosted them. And quite so -- it was a loose agglomeration of principalities and, given Scandinavian / Riurikid practices of inheritance, the Riurikid princes were almost eternally at war with each other. Still, there was a commonality to this era -- Orthodoxy, the monastic chronicles which were nurtured within Orthodoxy, and the Riurikid line gave it cohesion.
However, I have studied Russian history, and I know of no sensible Russia historian who would claim that the Rus of the Rus era were "Russians", that there was a "nation", or that Rus was a unity. It was the matrix out of which Russia grew. As well as Belorussia, and Ukraine. I know that many Ukrainian extremists do not like this notion. But the reality is there. The inhabitants of these regions were part of the loose mix of Orthodox eastern Slavs. (I keep on returning to Orthodoxy not because I am any fervent believer -- in fact, I'm not a believer at all. But this was the fundamental measure of identity then. Not sole -- but fundamental). And any intelligent Russian will not use the etymological connection between Rus and Russian to either deduce or suggest that Rus equals Russian. It is, I grant, an unfair advantage that the Russians have when it comes to nomenclature in the Russia-Ukraine debate. But that is a consequence of the fact that out of the collapse of Kievan Rus, it was Muscovy that rose to ultimate prominence, and it was the only eastern Slavic polity that could, on the basis of power and self-determination, choose it's own name, and it chose Rus (logically enough, since the Tsars gathered the various "Rus" lands, as these lands were described in their offical titles even when they were ruled by foreign monarchs). So Muscovy became Rus, and there was no one to contest that, and it had a perfect and legitimate claim to that name. And, frankly, had there not been a succesful "Russia" arise, either in the south or the north or the east of the old Rus lands, neither you nor I would be discussing this matter. We'd both be speaking either Polish or German.
An interesting aside. In Ukrainian popular culture, the people's mind as reflected in national legends ands memory, in the three Duma cycles, there is not a single word about Rus. In the Russian national epos, the Byliny, there is a whole cycle on Kiev and Vladymir Veseloe-Solnushko. That has always fascinated me. What say you to that.
Just a couple notions put out. And I have gone on more than I should have, and now to catch up production at work ...
2. You are right about the significant Hungarian and Romanian minorities in Zakarpatiya, making this province unique. Galicia has many Hutsuls also though (some of their most important towns are on the Galician side of the Carpathians). Otherwise you are just discussing minute details, like the Italian village.
Demographics from 2001 census:
Zakarpattiya oblast:
Ukrainians (incl. Rusyns): 1,010,100 80.5%
Hungarians: 151,500 12.1%
Romanians: 32,100 2.6%
Russians 31,000 2.5%
Roma 14,000 1.1% (this number has been increasing)
Slovaks 5,600 0.5%
Germans 3,500 .3%
Belarussians 1,500 .12%
Jews 565 .05%
Hungarians are basically concentrated along the southwestern border. Italians aren't listed but there must be fewer than 500 of them.
Lviv oblast:
Ukrainians 2,471,033 94.82%
Russians 92,565 3.55 %
Poles 18,948 .73 %
Belarussians 5,437 .21 %
Jews 2,212 .08 %
Armenians 1 ,139 .04 %
Moldovans 781 .03 %
Roma 769 .03 %
Tatars 680 .03 %
Germans 648 .02 %
Recently a couple thousand Crimean Tatars have settled in Lviv.
Take away the Hungarians, Romanians and gypsies and the two provinces are similar. Projection, given your and other Russian nationalist comments about Ukrainians, Donbas, etc.
I don’t believe their census. Most of the population in the Ivano-Frankovsk region are Hutsuls, but their census says they are all Ukrainians. It’s bullshit.
I don’t believe I made any nationalist comments. I have no problem with anyone, anywhere. I get along. But, like I said in another thread, the country formerly known as ‘Ukraine’ is not, in my opinion, feasible anymore, and they simply need to separate into 2 (or more) parts, each going its own merry way.
Besides (on a lighter note), many years ago molfar Nechay predicted just that, and I hear the guy was never wrong…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXXIOcTkDAE
Are you being sarcastic? Most Hutsuls self-identify as Ukrainians. Quite a few were in UPA. The Hutsuls of Ivano-Frankivsk overwhelmingly vote for Ukrainian nationalist parties.
It already has, the incorrigible parts have left, hopefully some decent and fair arrangement can be made to stabilize the current frontier and end the bloodshed. But politically, neither Kiev nor Moscow want this.
You could look up “littlehirosima”. Fort Russ occasionally has articles about “littlehirosima”, a group that provides aid relief to children and families affected by the civil war in Novorussia, and they appear to accept donations through paypal.
And actually, I don't disagree with most of what you have written. When I use the term Ukrainians to refer to people of Ukraine in the 19th, or 17th century, the ancestors of those who now consider themselves to be Ukrainians, I do not mean they they considered themselves to belong to the modern idea of a Ukrainian nation. I am rather describing a people with a particular shared history, language, culture, location and origins. These ingredients (roughly - Eastern Christianity, East Slavic culture, heavy influence from Polish overlords as the English were heavily influenced by Franco-Norman ones) were in place by the 15th century in Galicia and 16th in the rest of Ukraine. These people were not Russians, understood in the modern context as the people of Russia with their own shared history, language, culture, etc.
It strikes me as a bit odd and inaccurate to imply that people belongs to a different ethnic group than their own grandchildren by referring to them as Ruthenians or Rusyns rather than Ukrainians; in many cases an individual was a Rusyn in his youth but a Ukrainian later in life. When speaking of the complex ideological conflicts, it is accurate to refer to so-and-so as a Rusyn activist and the other as a Ukrainian one.
Essentially, there is one particular people, who were once called Rusyns, Little Russians, Rusnaks etc. but who are now called and call themselves Ukrainians. Had history turned out differently, these people might be called Little Russians now. Or Rusyns. But it didn't, they are Ukrainians, and in referring to their ancestors I just use the modern word rather than imply that these were Russians or a different people called Rusyns who somehow disappeared from those lands.
Sorry if I wasn't clear about that, though I guess the topic itself is rather complex.
As an aside, and you probably know this, the nationalist Polish government of the 1920s and 1930s used both Ukrainian and Rusyn (Ruskie) on their census (they would inflate the number of Ruthenians - if an eastern Slav didn't explicitly state they were Ukrainian the default was Ruskie). In doing so they were able to present a Polish "plurality" in areas where Ukrainians + Rusyns outnumbered Poles but each group individually was smaller than the Polish group. In the 1931 Polish census 3.2 million people were counted as Ukrainians and 1.2 million counted as Rusyns. While this is true, it is also somewhat of an exaggeration. Had distance from Russia been the real goal, the standardized language would have been based on the Galician dialect, the one furthest from Russia. Instead it was based on the speech of Poltava - the most homogeneous Little Russian region in the world, indicating that the goal was purity and not strictly distance from Russia. Of course this speech was much closer to Galician than was Great Russian, and this greatly contributed to the Ukrainianist victory over the Russophiles in Galicia. The Ukrainianists also strongly supported Easternizing trends in the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, purging it of Latin influences, and retention of the Cyrillic alphabet. And there one comes across Russian myth-making. For much of its history Rus was a fairly loose Scandinavian-run trading enterprise, and not some sort of a Russian Nation State. Russian nationalists used the name as "proof" of these people being one, and Ukrainianists reacted to this abuse of the past by cutting off the Rus connection.
Thank you for this, AP. There are some things I’d like to say in reponse to your thoughful commentary. Unfortunately, I’m at work right now, and can’t take the time. I hope they keep this comment thread going, and I’ll get to them tomorrow.
Only time for a few words about Rus. Yes, Rus was conquered by the Norsemen. At least, it’s ruling elites were quickly despatched, and the Riurikids moved south and expanded their control in concentric and increasing circles over the Slavic tribes — Ladoga, Novgorod, Kiev. But by the time of Vladimir, most have it, their Scandinavian identity was gone, and they had been integrated into the Slavic milieu that hosted them. And quite so — it was a loose agglomeration of principalities and, given Scandinavian / Riurikid practices of inheritance, the Riurikid princes were almost eternally at war with each other. Still, there was a commonality to this era — Orthodoxy, the monastic chronicles which were nurtured within Orthodoxy, and the Riurikid line gave it cohesion.
However, I have studied Russian history, and I know of no sensible Russia historian who would claim that the Rus of the Rus era were “Russians”, that there was a “nation”, or that Rus was a unity. It was the matrix out of which Russia grew. As well as Belorussia, and Ukraine. I know that many Ukrainian extremists do not like this notion. But the reality is there. The inhabitants of these regions were part of the loose mix of Orthodox eastern Slavs. (I keep on returning to Orthodoxy not because I am any fervent believer — in fact, I’m not a believer at all. But this was the fundamental measure of identity then. Not sole — but fundamental). And any intelligent Russian will not use the etymological connection between Rus and Russian to either deduce or suggest that Rus equals Russian. It is, I grant, an unfair advantage that the Russians have when it comes to nomenclature in the Russia-Ukraine debate. But that is a consequence of the fact that out of the collapse of Kievan Rus, it was Muscovy that rose to ultimate prominence, and it was the only eastern Slavic polity that could, on the basis of power and self-determination, choose it’s own name, and it chose Rus (logically enough, since the Tsars gathered the various “Rus” lands, as these lands were described in their offical titles even when they were ruled by foreign monarchs). So Muscovy became Rus, and there was no one to contest that, and it had a perfect and legitimate claim to that name. And, frankly, had there not been a succesful “Russia” arise, either in the south or the north or the east of the old Rus lands, neither you nor I would be discussing this matter. We’d both be speaking either Polish or German.
An interesting aside. In Ukrainian popular culture, the people’s mind as reflected in national legends ands memory, in the three Duma cycles, there is not a single word about Rus. In the Russian national epos, the Byliny, there is a whole cycle on Kiev and Vladymir Veseloe-Solnushko. That has always fascinated me. What say you to that.
Just a couple notions put out. And I have gone on more than I should have, and now to catch up production at work …
[…] L’article original est paru sur The Unz Review […]
American criminal needs your help:
https://twitter.com/RobPulseNews/status/618062852558069760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
They certainly identify as Ukrainians, but also they certainly have a distinct ethnic character. I’ve been to places there, and everything is distinctly Hutsul. They have the Hutsul language, the Hutsul culture, compact Hutsul communities, and they know it, they know they are Hutsuls. They are certainly a far more real ethnic group than, say, “Italian-Americans”. And in the census this ethnic group is virtually non-existent. That’s just not plausible.
I don’t think Polish Gorals are a separate ethnic group from other Poles, or Scots highlanders are a different ethnic group than other Scottish people.
As we have discussed before, when it came to practical actions, the best Nuland could do was suggest bringing John Kerry over to make a speech. (and give out cookies). As for 2004, read Wikileaks. The US Embassy cables are there to see.
You know that you're standing on shaky ground, when you must harken back to communist regime as a source of legitimacy for Ukraine, its present borders, territorial claims to Crimea etc. You meant it to be sarcastic, I think the fact that Soviet army was occupying central Europe did give him some leverage.
See #132 (meant to be and #134 more or less dullicated as a result of an exogenous (to UR) softwarecproblem.
See #147 (and #132 or #134)
Actually #123 I think and now #147 before #132 or #134….
Can you not see how careless, at best, it makes you look that you jump in to a conversation others were having on the side to make abusive and, above all, obviously foolish, comments directed at me? Anyone can see that I was actually complimenting people for their adding relevant information prompted by my "debating point" not referring to them as "Russian chauvinists", and on their civility in doing so, in contrast to your gratuitous incivility.
Anyone not under the influence of mind altering substances or pathological malice, or seized by distressing sense of inadequacy, would read my reference to " young [sic, NB] Russian chauvinists" as emphasising my goodwill to the other commenters by making an essentially amiable joke about young enthusiasts who have still much to learn - clearly in contrast to the helpful commenters!
I would rather be your enemy than be your friend called “chauvinists” by you. You do not just pick up a deliberately insulting phrase put out here by the Ukrainian/Galician nut-case commenters and turn it into buddy humor. But, anyway, I am not your father to be teaching you manners. Not continuing this discussion on.
I note instead that your attempt to slide out from under your load of BS verbiage is as misbegotten as the software manipulation you appear to have effected to stop me commenting for what turned out to be less than 24 hours.
You are effectively saying that there are no non trivial number of young Russian nationalists who deserve to be called Russian chauvinists according to the definitions you cite. You must surely know that mature civilised people are often somewhat disdainful, if genially so, of young enthusiasts of extreme views but limited knowledge wherever they ate to be found. Every politician knows that the ardour of his young party supporters is usually ten times as intense as his own.
https://twitter.com/RobPulseNews/status/618062852558069760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
No, better send money to Ukrainian Nazis who need your help to bomb the Russian-speaking civilians.
I assume you are even more critical of the Syrian and Russian governments, give that when faced with similar circumstances (armed rebels supported by foreign fighters, armed by a foreign country, based in populated areas) their civilian kill tolls were far higher than in Donbas?
I leave aside any faint hope I may have had that you might admit that you falsely asserted that I had called helpful commenters “Russian chauvinists”.
I note instead that your attempt to slide out from under your load of BS verbiage is as misbegotten as the software manipulation you appear to have effected to stop me commenting for what turned out to be less than 24 hours.
You are effectively saying that there are no non trivial number of young Russian nationalists who deserve to be called Russian chauvinists according to the definitions you cite. You must surely know that mature civilised people are often somewhat disdainful, if genially so, of young enthusiasts of extreme views but limited knowledge wherever they ate to be found. Every politician knows that the ardour of his young party supporters is usually ten times as intense as his own.
[…] L’article original est paru sur The Unz Review […]
That’s fine. By the same token, some people don’t believe that Malorussians are an ethnic group separate from the Russians. Census, however, isn’t supposed to be political.
So many comments, yet I didn’t see one reference to Viktor Yanukovych. If he really did steal billions of dollars from Ukraine and order the shooting of civilians, it makes the rage against him and his Russian-allied associates understandable. For all of America’s faults, I don’t think any U.S. politician has become a billionaire (!) while in office or after it.
I visit Ukraine regularly and have Ukrainian friends. These people don’t need the U.S. State Dept. to secretly convince them that rampant corruption, in concert with the Russian governmental-oligarchical system, has wrecked their country and they’re beyond tired of it. Being against war with Russia doesn’t mean you have to support the Russian government. If Putin were a great friend and defender of Western civilization, he wouldn’t constantly threaten its destruction with nuclear war. Russians suffer greatly from this system too. If they try to oppose it they get shot in the back like Boris Nemtsov.
I agree that Ukraine’s national identity is quite weak (though nothing has done more to strengthen it than the Russian invasion) but it seems like both Saker and many commenters here are suggesting that Ukraine doesn’t deserve to exist. Demonizing them with such juvenile and frankly sick terms like “Ukronazi” sows rancor for no reason, that’s just hateful BS. If there is one bright spot to this whole mess it must be mass influx of beautiful Ukrainian women into Warsaw. Even the grayest winter day is made bright.
Are you so lost in your chauvinism that you compare an illegal coup government of Ukraine with a legitemate properly elected Syrian government? Then you are really not a commenter at a level to deserve a debate. Just keep spewing your frustration and hate here, you will get your Nazi Ukraine but without the ethnic Russian part.
Differences between highland Scots and other Scots, and Hutsuls and other Galicians, are far smaller than between Ukrainians/Little Russians and Russians.
That is not really the case in the Slavic Lands. Mitochondrial DNA (inherited from mothers) suggests that Great, Little, White and Black (Poles) Russians are very close but Muscovites have some Finnish inheritance and Ukrainians some Germans (the Goths settled briefly). The study was done by the Univeristy of Oxford, a relatively neutral body. There have also been Y chromosone (inherited from the father) studies that cannot distinguish Poles, Ukrainians and White Russians or Lower Volga Russians but show Finnish admixture in rural communities from Moscow to the North West. This reference is neither of those mentioned above and its old but it also shows more German genetics in the South. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12500679
And references to more on the subject. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ajpa.21649/abstract
And another one written in something more like English. http://dienekes.blogspot.co.uk/2011/12/multiple-origins-of-russian-mtdna.html
Conclusion: Slavs are closely related. Much more that Highland and Lowland Scots. Genetic closeness has little to do with modern nationality. There has been a lot of history in the last 1500 years.
I visit Ukraine regularly and have Ukrainian friends. These people don't need the U.S. State Dept. to secretly convince them that rampant corruption, in concert with the Russian governmental-oligarchical system, has wrecked their country and they're beyond tired of it. Being against war with Russia doesn't mean you have to support the Russian government. If Putin were a great friend and defender of Western civilization, he wouldn't constantly threaten its destruction with nuclear war. Russians suffer greatly from this system too. If they try to oppose it they get shot in the back like Boris Nemtsov.
I agree that Ukraine's national identity is quite weak (though nothing has done more to strengthen it than the Russian invasion) but it seems like both Saker and many commenters here are suggesting that Ukraine doesn't deserve to exist. Demonizing them with such juvenile and frankly sick terms like "Ukronazi" sows rancor for no reason, that's just hateful BS. If there is one bright spot to this whole mess it must be mass influx of beautiful Ukrainian women into Warsaw. Even the grayest winter day is made bright.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-06/ukraine-has-lost-billions-trade-agreement-eu-year-one
For someone holding a US passport and writing out of Florida, to call someone across the ocean who merely fights for his own internationally acknowledged territory, when just the other week in the state of Missouri and in Philadelphia there have been massive acts of anti-Semitic vandalism is… well, how to put it mildly, dishonest? By the way, notice how there acts have been hushed down and life goes on as if nothing happened, when, if anything of this sort had happened in Europe, the US state department would be up in arms and writing all sorts of nasty reports.
But, again, all animals are equal, but the pigs are more equal than others. All Nazis are equal, but some Nazis are more equal. To think that Saker’s own article comments, even on this site, are usually filled with anti-Semitism.
The Ukrainian government is not Nazi by any definition. It is a pro-Western liberal government. The nationalists are a minority. The national socialists like Azov are not even in power.
Anyone calling Ukrainians “Nazi” is a very low class propagandist.
I can’t quite agree with you there, The Highland Scots were Gaelic speaking immigrants from Ireland. The Lowland Scots were a blend of others (to keep it simple) and have spoken Scots (a strong dialect or a closely related language) of English since the Angles joined the mix 1500 years ago. So genetically and linguistically they are or were distinct.
That is not really the case in the Slavic Lands. Mitochondrial DNA (inherited from mothers) suggests that Great, Little, White and Black (Poles) Russians are very close but Muscovites have some Finnish inheritance and Ukrainians some Germans (the Goths settled briefly). The study was done by the Univeristy of Oxford, a relatively neutral body. There have also been Y chromosone (inherited from the father) studies that cannot distinguish Poles, Ukrainians and White Russians or Lower Volga Russians but show Finnish admixture in rural communities from Moscow to the North West. This reference is neither of those mentioned above and its old but it also shows more German genetics in the South. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12500679
And references to more on the subject. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ajpa.21649/abstract
And another one written in something more like English. http://dienekes.blogspot.co.uk/2011/12/multiple-origins-of-russian-mtdna.html
Conclusion: Slavs are closely related. Much more that Highland and Lowland Scots. Genetic closeness has little to do with modern nationality. There has been a lot of history in the last 1500 years.
Brits, get out of the EU before you’re forced to share in the enormous costs of resolving this EU created catastrophe!
(1) There doesn’t exist, nor will ever exist, any such thing as “Novorossiya”, hence no border, unofficial or otherwise, with it exists to be policed by border guards. Of course, the Ukrainian armed forces will repel any Moscow backed incursions on sovereign Ukrainian territory beyond the present LOC, which are increasing daily as Putin grows more frustrated with his inability to break Ukrainian resistance.
(2) Faker should learn the distinction between documents and toilet paper.
(3) ORDLO isn’t a “nation”, thus nothing there can be “nationalized”.
(4) It’s understandable. When you run out of toilet paper after having spent it on printing “documents”, you start wiping your derriere with different-looking toilet paper, which is what “Russian currency” is. But thanks to the toilet paper scarcity in ORDLO, it can double as a medium of exchange, too.
(5) Russia is awash with coal and has been shutting its own mines, putting the miners out of work – which is why they’ve been protesting in Gukovo. Hence, it needs to import coal no more than it needs to import Kremlin trolls – as irony would have it, soon to be out of work, too.
(6) Can’t stop paying something you haven’t been paying anyway. Besides, contrary to the fairy tale propagated in ORDLO, Donbas has always been a net tax consumer rather than a tax payer.