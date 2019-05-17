The AngloZionist Empire: a Hyperpower with Microbrains and No Cred Left

Last week saw what was supposed to be a hyperpower point fingers for its embarrassing defeat not only at Venezuela, which successfully defeated Uncle Shmuel’s coup plans, but also at a list of other countries including Cuba, Russia, China and Iran. It’s is rather pathetic and, frankly, bordering on the comically ridiculous.
Uncle Shmuel clearly did not appreciate being the laughingstock of the planet.
And as Uncle Shmuel always does, he decided to flex some muscle and show the world “who is boss” by…
… blockading the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC.
But even that was too much for the MAGA Admin, so they also denied doing so (how lame is that!?)
Which did not prevent US activists of entering the embassy (legally, they were invited in and confirm it all).
Now the US Secret Service wants to evict the people inside the building.
So much for the CIA’s beloved “plausible deniability” which now has morphed into “comical deniability”.
If you think that all this sounds incredibly amateurish and stupid – you are 100% correct.
In the wonderful words of Sergei Lavrov, the US diplomats have “lost the taste for diplomacy“.
But that was not all.
In an act of incredible courage the US, which was told (by the Israelis, of course!), that the Iranians were about to attack “somewhere”, Uncle Shmuel sent two aircraft carrier strike groups to the Middle-East. In a “daring” operation, the brilliant USAF pilots B-52 bombers over the Persian Gulf to “send a message” to the “Mollahs”: don’t f*ck with us or else…
The “Mollahs” apparently were unimpressed as they simply declared that “the US carriers were not a threat, only a target“.
The AngloZionists apparently have also executed a false flag operation to get a pretext to strike Iran, but so far this seems to have gotten rather little traction in the region (so far – this might change).
Now let’s leave this “Kindergarten level of operations” and try to make some sense from this nonsense.
First, while the American can pour scorn on the Iranians, call them ragheads, terrorists, Mollahs, sand-niggers or confuse them with Iraqis or even think that Iranian are Arabs (as, apparently, are the Turks, at least by the US common standard of ignorance), the truth is that the Iranians are world-class and most sophisticated players, especially their superb analytical community. They fully understand that a B-52 anywhere near the Iranian airspace is a sitting duck and that if the Americans were planning to strike Iran, they would pull their aircraft carrier far away from any possible Iranian strikes. As for the B-52, they have long range cruise missiles and they don’t need to get near Iran to deliver they payloads.
In fact, I think that the proper way to really make the Iranians believe that Uncle Shmuel means business would be to flush any and all US ships out of the Persian Gulf, to position the B-52s in Diego Garcia and to place the carriers as far away as possible to still be able to support a missile/bomb attack on Iranian targets. And you can bet that the Iranians keep very close tabs on exactly what CENTCOM aircraft are deployed and where. To attack Iran the US would need to achieve a specific concentration of forces and support elements which are all trackable by the Iranians. My guess is that the Iranians already have a full list of all CENTCOM officers down to the colonel level (and possibly even lower for airmen) and that they already know exactly which individual USAF/USN aircraft are ready to strike. One could be excused to think that this is difficult to do, but in reality is is not. I have personally seen it done.
Second, the Americans know that the Iranians know that (well, maybe not Mr MAGA, but folks at the DIA, ONI, NSA, etc. do know that). So all this sabre-rattling is designed to show that Mr MAGA has tons of hair on his chest, it’s all for internal US consumption. As for the Iranians, they have already heard any and all imaginable US threats, they have been attacked many times by both the US and Israel (directly or by proxy), and they have been preparing for a US attack ever since the glorious days of Operation Eagle Claw: they are as ready as they can be, you can take that to the bank. Finally, the terrorist attack by the USN on a civilian Iranian airliner certainly convinced the Iranians that the leaders of the AngloZionist Empire lack even basic decency, nevermind honor. Nevermind the use of chemical warfare by Iraq against Iran with chemicals helpfully provided by various US and EU companies (with the full blessing of their governments). No – the Iranians truly have no illusions whatsoever about what the Shaytân-e Bozorg is capable of in his rage.
Third, “attacking embassies” is a glaring admission of terminal weakness. That was true for the seizure of Russian consular buildings, and this is true for the Venezuelan embassy. In the real (supra-Kindergarten) world when country A has a beef with country B, it does not vent its frustration against its embassy. Such actions are not only an admission of weakness, but also a sign of a fundamental lack of civilization.
This issue is crucial to the understanding of the United States. The US is an extremely developed country, but not a civilized one. Oscar Wilde (and George Clemanceau) had it right: “America is the only country that went from barbarism to decadence without civilization in between“. There are signs of that everywhere in the US: from the feudal labor laws, to the lack of universal healthcare, to absolutely ridiculous mandatory criminal sentences (the Soviet Penal Code under Stalin was MUCH more reasonable and civilized than the current US laws!), to the death penalty, to the socially accepted torture in GITMO and elsewhere, to racial tensions, the disgusting “food” constituting the typical “SAD” diet, to the completely barbaric “war on drugs”, to the world record of incarcerations, to an immense epidemic of sexual assaults and rapes (1/5 of all women in the US!), homosexuality accepted as a “normal and positive variation of human sexuality“, 98 percent of men reported internet porn use in the last six months, … – you can continue that list ad nauseam. Please don’t misunderstand me – there are as many kind, intelligent, decent, honorable, educated, compassionate people in the US as anywhere else. This is not about the people living in the US: it is about the kind of society these people are living in. In fact, I would argue the truism that US Americans are the first victims of the lack of civilization of their own society! Finally, a lack of civilization is not always a bad thing, and sometimes it can make a society much more dynamic, more flexible, more innovative too. But yeah, mostly it sucks…
By the way, the US is hardly unique in having had degenerate imbeciles in power. Does anybody remember what Chernenko looked like when he became the Secretary General of the CPSU? What about folks like Jean-Bédel Bokassa or Mikheil Saakashvili (this latter case is especially distressing since it happened in a country with a truly ancient and extremely rich culture!). And while we can dislike folks like George Bush Senior or James Baker – these were superbly educated and extremely intelligent people. Compare them to such psychopathic ignoramuses like Pompeo, Bolton or Trump himself!
So this latest US “attack” on the Venezuela is truly a most telling symptom of the wholesale collapse of US power and of the moral and intellectual bankruptcy and lack of civilization of the Neocon ruling elites.
The big question is obvious: will they attack Venezuela or Iran next?
In the very first article I ever wrote for my blog, as far back as 2007, I predicted that the US would attack Iran. I still believe that the Israelis will never cease to try to get the US to do their dirty work for them (and let the goyim pay the price!). What I am not sure about is whether the Israelis truly will have the power to push the US into such a suicidal war (remember, if Iran cannot “win” against the US, neither can the US “win” against Iran – thus Iran will win simply by surviving and not caving in – which they will and they won’t). The good news is that US power has been in sharp (and accelerating!) decline at least since Clinton and his gang. I would even add that the last two idiots (Obama and Trump) did more damage to the US power than all their predecessors combined. The bad news is that the collective IQ of US leaders has been falling even faster than US power. We can hope that the first will hit zero long before the second, but there is no guarantee.
Truly, nobody knows if the US will or will not attack Iran and/or Venezuela next. The Neocons sure want that, but whether they will make it happen this time around or not depends on so many variables that even the folks in the White House and the Pentagon probably don’t really know what will happen next.
What is certain is that the US reputation worldwide is basically roadkill. The fact that most folks inside the US are never told about that does not make it less real. The Obama-Trump tag team has truly inflicted irreparable damage on the reputation of the US (in both cases because they were hopelessly infected and corrupted by the Neocons). The current US leaders appear to understand that, at least to some degree, this is why they are mostly lashing out at “easy” targets like free speech (on the Internet and elsewhere), Assange, the Venezuelan Embassy, etc. The real danger comes from either one of two factors:
- The Neocons will feel humiliated by the fact that all their threats are only met with indifference, disgust or laughter
- The Neocons will feel buoyed by the fact that nothing terrible happened (so far) when they attacked a defenseless target
Either way, in both cases the outcome is the same: each “click!” brings us closer to the inevitable “bang!”.
By the way, I think I should also mention here that the current state of advanced paranoia in which the likes of Pompeo point their fingers left and right are also signs of terminal weakness: these are not so much ways to credibly explain the constant and systematic failures of the Israelis and the Americans to get anything actually done as they are a way to distract away from the real reasons for the current extreme weakness of the AngloZionists.
I concluded my last article by speaking of the terrified Venezuelans who refused to be afraid. I will conclude this one by pointing at the first instance when a (comparatively) small adversary completely refused to be frightened even while it was the object of a truly terrifying attack: Hezbollah in 2006. Even though they were outnumbered, outgunned and surrounded by the Israelis, the members of the Resistance in Lebanon simply refused to be afraid and, having lost the fear too which so many Arabs did succumb to before 2006, they proceeded to give the Israelis (fully backed by the US) the worst and most humiliating thrashing in their country’s (admittedly short) history.
I urge you to read al-Sayyid Hassan’s famous “Divine Victory” speech (you can still find the English language transcript here and here) – it is one of the most important speeches of the 20th century! – and pay attention to these words (emphasis added):
We feel that we won; Lebanon won; Palestine won; the Arab nation won, and every oppressed, aggrieved person in this world also won. Our victory is not the victory of a party. I repeat what I said in Bint Jubayl on 25 May 2000: It is not the victory of a party or a community; rather it is a victory for true Lebanon, the true Lebanese people, and every free person in the world. Don’t distort this big historic victory. Do not contain it in party, sectarian, communal, or regional cans. This victory is too big to be comprehended by us. The next weeks, months, and years will confirm this.
And, indeed, the next weeks, months and years have very much confirmed that!
Any US attack on Iran will have pretty similar results, but on a much, much bigger scale.
And the Iranians know that. As do many in the Pentagon (the CIA and the White House are probably beyond hopeless by now).
Conclusion: good news and bad news
The good news first: Pompeo and Lavrov had what seems to be a meaningful dialog. That is very, very good, even if totally insufficient. They have also announced that they want to create study groups to improve the (currently dismal) relations between the two countries. That is even better news (if that really happens). Listening to Pompeo and Lavrov, I got a feeling that the Americans are slowly coming to the realization that they have an overwhelming need to re-establish a meaningful dialog with the other nuclear superpower. Good. But there is also bad news.
The rumor that the strategic geniuses surrounding Trump are now considering sending 120,000 troops to the Middle-East is really very bad news. If this just stays a rumor, then it will be the usual hot air out of DC, along the lines of Trump’s “very powerful armada” sent to scare the DPRK (it failed). The difference here is simple: sending carriers to the Middle-East is pure PR. But sending carriers AND 120,000 troops completely changes that and now this threat, if executed, will become very real. No, I don’t think that the US will attempt to invade Iran, but 120,000 is pretty close to what would be needed to try to re-open the Strait of Hormuz (assuming the Iranians close it) while protecting all the (pretty much defenseless) CENTCOM facilities and forces in the region. Under this scenario, the trip of Pompeo to Russia might have a much more ominous reason: to explain to the Russians what the US is up to and to provide security guarantees that this entire operation is not aimed at Russian forces. IF the US really plans to attack Iran, then it would make perfect sense for Pompeo to talk to Lavrov and open channels of communications between the two militaries to agree on “deconfliction” procedures. Regardless of whether the Russians accept such deconfliction measures or not (my guess is that they definitely would), such a trip is a “must” when deploying large forces so near to Russian military forces.
So far Trump has denied this report – but we all know that he suffers from the “John Kerry syndrome”: he wants better relations with Russia only until the Neocons tell him not to. Then he makes a 180 and declares the polar opposite of what he just said.
Still, there are now rumors that Trump is getting fed up with Bolton (who, truth be told, totally FUBARed the Venezuelan situation!).
As for the Iraqis, they have already told the US to forget using Iraqi territory for any attack. This reminds me of how the Brazilians told the US that Brazil would not allow its territory to be used for any attacks. This is becoming a pattern. Good.
Frankly, while an AngloZionist attack on Iran is always and by definition possible, I can’t imagine the folks at the Pentagon having the stomach for that. In a recent article Eric Margolis outlined what the rationale for such an attack might be (check out his full article here). Notice this sentence: “The Pentagon’s original plan to punish Iran called for some 2,300 air strikes on Day 1 alone“. Can they really do that? Yes, absolutely. But imagine the consequences! Margolis speaks of “punishing” Iran. 2,300 air strikes in one day is not something I would call a “punishment”. That is a full scale attack on Iran which, in turns, means that the Iranians will have exactly *ZERO* reasons to hold back in any way. If the AngloZionists attack Iran with 2,300 air strikes on Day 1, then you can be sure that on Day 2 all hell will break loose all over the Middle-East and the AngloZionists will have absolutely *NO* means of stopping it.
This will be a real bloodbath and nobody will have any idea as to how to stop it.
And you can be darn sure that the Iranians will show much more staying power than the imperialists, if only because they will be fighting in defense of their country, their faith, their liberty, their friends and their families. To expect the Iranians to cave in or surrender in any way would be the most stupid notion anybody could entertain.
Could they really be THAT stupid in Washington DC?
I don’t know.
But what I do know is this: any such attack will be extremely costly and very, very dangerous. Obviously, the Neocons don’t give a rats ass about costs, financial or human. They just want war, war, war and more war (remember McCain’s “bomb, bomb, bomb – bomb, bomb Iran“?). But the Neocons are only a tiny fraction of the US ruling elites (even if the most powerful one) and my hope is that the sane elements will prevail (which, indeed, they have so far).
As for right now, we are still okay. But if the US actually beings sending large forces to the Middle-East, then all bets are off.
who will stop this madness?
Who stopped this madness?
There is no such thing as “Anglo-Zionist.”
There is only Zionist power and influence,
because Zionist donors own the entire government.
Shabbos goys (like Trump) used to be window dressing frontmen,
and used to invent slogans like, “They hate us because of our freedoms!”
And, “We have to fight them over there so we don’t have to fight them over here!”
But that is no longer necessary now that everybody knows that Israel
runs our foreign policy.
Trump can openly shill for Israel and he isn’t even embarrassed about it.
He doesn’t see the irony of running on an America First platform
and then switching to an Israel First agenda. He really is the biggest con artist that ever lived.
All the crazy can distract and misdirect. Be on the alert for something OOB (Out Of Bandwidth). Maybe a national disaster or terrorist event, not designed to take out Iran per se, but to Make America Look Good Again. MALGA?
The need/want to try to look like the heroes again.
In a sense everything they do is designed to MALGA. Even if they actually mean MAFA, Make America Feared Again. That doesn’t change the basic calculations. In fact it is the problem. To them any compromise is an admission of failure. They’d rather continue to fail whilst stridently screeching they are winning to their captive audience of idiot followers than to actually accept any sort of compromise and end up winning in effect. To themappearances are all. They’d reject actual success for failure if they felt they could make the failure seem more successful to their moronic accolytes.
If they can MAFA (Make America Feared Again) without actually going to war against somebody they would but they will push it as far as necessary to get what they want since they have very small sacks with but a single idea in them, namely “dominate”. As the sickly diseased old pack leader they cannot see any option but to defeat all comers. Their problem is that more virile and hungry challengers continue to grow in strength and alliances to the point they’re backed into a corner by their own refusal to step down. Obviously they can be accommodated quite comfortably for everyone if they will accept they don’t have any more influence in the world than their borders dictate but absent any acceptance of compromise their defeat by one means or another becomes the order of the universe. After all nothing lasts forever and what goes up comes down unless you escape the Earths atmospehere.
What is wrong with admiring the works and mind of an artist whilst disavowing his lifestyle choices? Sorry buddy but philosophy doesn;t require we adopt all the beliefs or mores of anything or anyone in order to appreciate the good bits.
I’m as disgusted by sexual deviancy as The Saker but that doesn’t mean I feel any need to persecute them. That said I feel persecuted by them and their culture these days. I am as a result far less tolerant of open homosexuality now than I was 30 years ago. That said, I am also an English Literature enthusiast and have always admired and quoted from Oscar Wilde’s wit and wisdom since I was a teenager. In his time I would have supported his position, the treatment meted out to him over an affair with a rich man’s son was abominable and unfair. However that is not the shape of things today.
In fact I own the complete works of Oscar Wilde in Hardback collectors including his letters and essays. I love his mind and to a large extent do identify with his wilder (no pun) side. I still think homosexuality is an abomination and as unnatural as any deviancy can be. No contradiction there to anybody with a clue.
Sub in the word “Jew” for the euphemism “AngloZionist” and the article reads more accurately. 2000 years ago the conniving jews murdered the Roman governor of Judea to fulfill a prophesy that the tribe would rule the earth. They got butchered double plus good and dispersed. Problem solved. Since the tribe has learned nothing in the intervening 20 centuries, they are doomed to repeat their mistake. It’s just a matter of time before some aggrieved outfit goes full Titus, stomps the relentlessly self-serving cock cutter cultists, and disperses them for another 20 centuries.
You have to admit, the American government is remarkably inept these days. It’s shocking, really. Back in the day, if we were going to do a coup in South America, we sure wouldn’t go around announcing our plans in advance. We’d just do it and keep quiet about it. That way we’d have plausible deniability should it go south. And whatever we did would be rolled out over weeks, months, or years. Now, Pence just announces our intentions to the world and foolishly dives in head first. Each time it blows up in our faces. How does that make sense? Maybe its just blind arrogance.
“Judeo-Masonic Conspiracy w/ Fitzpatrick Informer.”
The US seems to believe the faxes sent to clown media it sees printed the next day.
The Venezuelan affair is just extremely bad theatrics (not done by someone on team Putin, apparently), with a cardboard personage declared the True Inheritor of the domain, rent-a-crowds of suspiciously crude muscular men protected by the Secret Service, distressed young ladies crying, waving passports and blaring through bullhorns, and “activists” owning companies pulling in a few millions of income per year. Inject panic for the TV-tards because Russians, Hezbollah and the United Terrorist League of the Inuits Against Keystone XL have allegedly taken up residence in Venezuela (a nice trick from the good old Reagan years) and you are all set to … invade the embassy with cops … working on the premise that all of that fakery is real? (Seriously are these real cops? I would be worried about getting burned later on really, really hard in politicial tug-of-war.)
That tail wagging the dog has grown into a huge cancer.
Meanwhile, no day without new sanctions or “retaliation” against someone (earlier China, yesterday, the Chechnyan SWAT team, today Turkey has its preferential trade status revoked because those S-400 are evil, tomorrow it will probably be the European because of that gas pipeline to Russia).
Where is the effing laugh track?
Why do you identify (“we, us, our”) with “the American government”?
What you say reminds me of that “Life of Brian” skit — “what have the Roman’s ever done for us? ”
Of course it goes beyond even that — the Jew’s had priveliges the weight of which it’s hard for us to imagine. The Jew’s did not have to serve in the Legions, nor worship the Emperor. The non-service privelige was a massive indulgence. Supplying the Army with men was fundamental to life in the Empire.
“Anglo-Zionist” is a misnomer just like “Christian Zionism” and “Judeo-Christian”.
What South African whites call “State Capture” is a better description because in essence US foreign policy has been hijacked by tribal gangsters. Goyim are just proxies.
It is no different from the stuff that the Kosher Mafia used to do alongside Italian and Irish mobsters. Names like Charles “Charlie the Cripple” Litoffsky, Nathan “Kid Dropper” Kaplan, Jacob “Gurrah” Shapiro, Arnold “The Brain” Rothstein, Max “Kid Twist” Zwerbach, “Big” Jack Zelig, Harry “Gyp the Blood” Horowitz, Meyer Lansky, Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel, Charles “King” Solomon, Louis “Lepke” Buchalter (Murder, Inc.), Louis “Shadows” Kravitz, Harold “Hooky” Rothman, George “Buggsy” Goldstein, Dutch Schultz and “Mickey” Cohen.
Interestingly, according to The Pledge, a book by Leonard Slater, mobsters like Lansky actually helped the Haganah smuggle weapons from the US into then Palestine. Mickey Cohen raised money for the Irgun.
“I’m gonna huff, and I’m gonna puff, and I’m gonna turn your water off.”
He is too vacuous.
There will be no US invasion anywhere bigger than Grenada because
1. Just cannot do it successfully – too many US casualties. Defenses have improved tremendously
2. No political will – patriotism is a mile wide and an inch deep. First thing goes wrong, no support
3. Elites don’t really want it. – they just want to make a lot of money fear mongering
No, there is also the considerable power of the millions strong useful idiot Christian Zionists, who love to fly the Israeli flag from the pulpit. Most of these yahoos voted for Trump and still support Mr. MAGA. Those who follow sinister preachers like John Hagee live for the day when the Middle East explodes into the Battle of Armageddon, leading to the Second Coming. (In which, ironically, all Jews who have not accepted Christ as their savior will perish). Trump needs these crazies if he has any chance of getting re-elected.
It’s amusing that the death-penalty is listed in the “Sidebar” section of this article as one of the uncivilized aspects of America. I could make the case that the death-penalty is in fact very civilized, in several ways, but I’ll just ask a simple question of the author: “Is the opposite of the death-penalty, life imprisonment, more civilized by your reasoning?” I wonder if he could make his case why it is. I seriously doubt it.
As for the other stuff mentioned in the “Sidebar”, I tend to agree… although I don’t think that most of the uncivilized behaviors/policies/habits are unique to America. As someone who has traveled the world quite a bit, I’m sure of it actually.
I’m not an apologist for America’s ZOG, however, so please don’t interpret my criticism of the author and the Sidebar portion of the article as such. In general, I’m in agreement with most of the content of the article.
I have been laughing, so it is working :).
An outright attack on Venezuela would trigger a bout of an anti-Yankee anger among the Latinos. So it is still unlikely. Washington has instead attempted a virtual coup, pulled all strings like the media campaigns, threats, with crying young women, embassy and foreign account take-overs.
This is soft power on steroids. Lining up a bunch of miss Universe wannabe’s with I-phones and the I am your President now guy who looks like an aspiring waiter – that is scraping the bottom of power politics. More than anything else it signals that there is not much else left to use. If this has no happy ending, the laugh track will be the least of Washington problems. A bully who can’t bring himself to actually bully anymore is a sad place to be.
Maybe the whole soft power fad was a stupid projection by physically cowardly, overly educated Ivy-Leaguers who projected their own motivations and fears on the rest of the world. Kind of like thinking that a tiger is just like your cuddly cat at home, easily manipulated by a Sylvia Plath poem. The former bus driver in Caracas doesn’t get poetry.
Yea, they could.
In the run up to the Iraq invasion I wrote my congressman, Walter Jones, a letter outlining why (based on info from many true experts ) the US should not attack Iraq , begging him not to fall for the false information ginned up by the Zioninst , Perle, Feith, Leeden, etc..
He voted for the war and as it went on renounced it and his part in it. He attacked Richard Perle on the House floor, calling out his and others stove piping of lies to justify the invasion.
Jones died last month and he had spent his time in congress after that attending the funerals and writing letters to the families every single serviceman killed in Iraq.
Several times after his famous congressional attack on Perle I thought about calling to say ‘I told you so’, but I never did. Which was probably just as well I didn’t, he was obviously carrying enormous guilt for all the dead which was enough punishment.
May 16, 2019
Europeans Promise Political and Economic Steps to Salvage the Iran Deal
Berlin — Europe will provide Iran with concrete economic and political support over the next two months in an effort to keep Iran compliant with the 2015 nuclear agreement.
Europeans will also try to stave off the threat of war in or around the Persian Gulf and are rejecting US claims of an enhanced threat from Iran or Iran-backed forces in the region.
These are the main points derived from my meetings this week with European officials who focus on the issue of Iran and Middle Eastern stability more broadly.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received a frosty reception in Brussels on May 13 when he crashed a meeting of EU foreign ministers to present what the Trump administration claims is intelligence about rising Iranian threats. The United States has also faced pushback from European military officials on these claims even in the aftermath of the sabotage of several tankers in the Persian Gulf and attacks on Saudi pumping installations.
British Maj. Gen. Chris Ghika, deputy commander of the anti-ISIS coalition, went so far as to tell reporters, “There’s been no increased threat from Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria” to US and other troops in the region, directly contradicting statements from the Trump administration, which has withdrawn non-essential personnel from the US Embassy in Baghdad.
Beyond seeking to prevent the outbreak of new hostilities in the Middle East, the Europeans are moving forward on the activation of a new financial mechanism to allow trade between European companies and Iran. This mechanism, dubbed INSTEX, has taken several months to create, to the frustration of the Iranian government. But Europeans expect to complete the first transactions within the next sixty days.
https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/europeans-promise-political-and-economic-steps-to-salvage-the-iran-deal
There is a very worrying article in Veterans Today: https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/05/16/trump-oks-bolton-plan-hit-iran-with-100-nukes/
I would be very happy if someone here can show that this is nonsense, or merely ramping up the threat level, but to me, at the moment, it looks horribly possible that it is true.
These are the best and brightest of America, educated and programmed in the pinnacle of the world’s elite universities: You would be well advised to never discount or dismiss how stupid they can be.
In the admittedly unlikely event of a US attack on Iran it would appear likely that all the Shiite forces in Southwestern Asia would converge on Israel and attempt to destroy it. If Israel then uses its nuclear weapons the attacks will simply become more fierce and the objective will become the total destruction of Israel and all of its people.
Rot sets in.
The system goes haywire.
War, Amen!
Fools and killers conspire.
Which are?
(I presume the author has enumerated them elsewhere, and would be grateful to be pointed in the right direction.)
4. Fear that exposure of the failure of costly weapons systems would kill demand and eviscerate profits.
Blackmail.
Baloney spewed by someone who is looking for attention and trying to build a following.
This talk about “neocons” grabbing the reins and embarking on an extremist agenda taking everyone else with them is mistaken. They are simply a more aggressive faction of an already existing American policy that has been in place since the so-called Spanish-American war which has been snowballing ever since. American policy has been predatory, interventionist, militarist and opportunistic all along, getting bolder as its capabilities have increased. This supposed neocon policy is nothing new. US policy has its own inner dynamic which has relied upon engaging in military aggression around the world. Like an ocean liner going forward it has a momentum which can’t be altered except by hitting an iceberg. The Koreans were the first to inflict enough casualties to make the US become more cautious and the Vietnamese were the next in line to challenge the US and to actually prevail. Others have seen that the US is not invincible.
Calling people like Pompeo ignoramuses is just a feel-good exercise. In fact he did well at West Point and attended Harvard law. He is simply a representative of US policy and not an aberration. Bellicose bombast and naked military aggression have worked well in the past so why bother with delicate diplomacy? What happens next will be dictated by the simple reality of who has the lineup of power going for them.
There is an old saying in statecraft, that after the money runs out, that’s the time for intelligence.
Guess the money hasn’t run out. Yet.
“Terrorists Targeting Iran | Christopher Bollyn.”
YNIF [21] You can see who is for or against the death penalty by looking at who ratified the second optional protocol to the ICCPR (fifth choice down on the pull-down menu.)
http://indicators.ohchr.org/
Depending on what you call civilized you’ll interpret the US stance differently but the US stands with Africa, the gulf, and most of its enemies in its human sacrifice policy. And actually the opposite of the death penalty is not life in prison, it’s rehabilitation, which is state and federal common law that the US government just blows off. The US government, like other totalitarian states, is afraid to give up the option of annihilating its political enemies. Non-totalitarian states don’t see the point of spending all that money to feed and house people for life when they could just get back to work.
There been several thousand sexual assault cases against the Boy Scouts of America involving homosexual men who became Scout Masters to molest small white boys.
http://www.gopusa.com/the-boy-scouts-scandal-is-shocking-but-not-surprising/
https://www.guernicamag.com/when-we-let-our-scouts-get-raped/
https://www.ajc.com/news/local/sex-abuse-cases-boy-scouts-forgo-transparency/T8jGnO4FWXfvFhsf6sA2TJ/
https://www.nj.com/news/2012/10/14500_pages_of_boy_scout_perve.html
OK, fine, there have been those assaults: so what? Their numbers are infinitesimally small in comparison with the heterosexual sexual assaults, and in any case is no reason for a bigoted attitude towards homosexuals.
That’s pretty much it.
I’d go a step deeper. The very American way of life, so far, has been based on that premise.
And there lies The Problem: stopping that liner will mean a radical change of that life. I am not quite sure the majority of Americans would want that. They’ll fight to keep it. Fight.
With inherent power of USA that could be….uncomfortable…. for any small to medium player on this world.
As for two big players getting uncomfortable, well, that’s the end of the game itself.
We have to be honest: between bombing Iran into the stone age and abandoning American way of life what would an average American choose?
True, the current losers in that game comply a lot. How’s that working, btw?
And, the same applies to any US ally.
I know what plenty of commentators will try to reply to me here. Hehe…will help you, in this paradigm for…say….10 minutes? And then back to harsh reality. But, go for it. Won’t read them, but if it helps why not?
As I said ages ago here: I’ll buy that “high morality” when seeing the same interest in the war against Iran at the level of interest in the last season of Game of Thrones. Or a new smartphone.
The Neocons feel they can pull this off. That’s all which matters.
Bottom line, an iceberg is the only way. The only problem is….could sink all world.
Jews are to blame, definitely. Einstein and Oppenheimer in particular.
> “an immense epidemic of sexual assaults and rapes (1/5 of all women in the US!”
Total horseshit! It, sadly, makes me doubt the rest of the article’s veracity.
The Department of Justice found the rate of sexual assault on college campuses to be 6.1 per 1,000 women. That includes everything from “unwanted kissing” to actual violent rape.
6.1/1,000 means 99.4% of college females experience ZERO sexual “untowardness” of any kind.
ANY KIND!
If the author of this piece is as wrong on military matters as he is on sexual ones…well, he prolly mistakes chicken shit for chicken salad, too.
Parents’ protecting their minor age male children is a reason for parents to keep them away from adult homosexuals, yes. Distance is easy to employ and has a high efficacy.
Perhaps a letter penned to the FBI is worthy of one–Dominik Suter (Twitter Account)–the former ‘owner’ of Urban Moving who fled two days after the FBI interviewed him just after 9/11 and his ’employees’: the so-called Dancing Israelis who were captured but then released after 71 days in detention. He can be easily found for a follow-up interview since his return to the US in 2016 where he is living and working in the San Francisco area. He still surely remains a suspected conspirator in the 9/11 false-flag.
An excerpt from a recent article on the Dancing Israelis:
Be sure to view this video link (if it does not play on your browser just chose a different browser like Firefox, etc):
http://imsreporting.com/video-reports/this-man-may-be-a-9-11-conspirator/
Defences have improved tremendously
This point is crucial to understanding what is really going on. The days when the RAF and the USAF ruled the skies are over. Today’s anti-aircraft defences are formidable – and a whole lot cheaper than the attacking aircraft and their infrastucture (aircaft carriers, airports etc.)
Field Marshal Montgomery wrote a nice book a while back that explains how the technological advantage shifts over time from defence (WW1) to attack (WW2) and vice versa. He explained it using examples from the past few thousand years.
It is undeniable that air-defences have advanced far more over the past 40 years than aircraft have. They are still flying the A-10 and the F-16 for example – because the newer versions are so expensive (F-22) or unworkable (F-35).
A History of Warfare: Field-Marshal Viscount Montgomery of Alamein (1983)
https://www.amazon.com/History-Warfare-Field-Marshal-Viscount-Montgomery/dp/0688016456
Simultaneously with this development, ground to ground rocketry has improved tremendously. The defences against these rockets (e.g Iron Dome) are extremely expensive and often don’t work. These two developments when combined mean that the Israelis are stuffed in the event of a major war.
The Europeans are full of hot air. If Turkey were to invade and occupy the rest of Cyprus or some territory that they claim on the Greek mainland, they would not lift a finger.
Sorry, this has yet to be translated into English. It says that:
Almost 200,000 Cypriots will not be able to vote in the European Elections (next weekend)
Près de 200 000 Chypriotes ne pourront pas voter aux élections européennes
https://www.voltairenet.org/article206518.html
Good reads:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/top-ten-differences-iraq-war-trumps-proposed-iran-war/5677742
Pt I: https://www.mintpressnews.com/with-the-us-iran-war-ball-now-rolling-will-accident-or-false-flag-serve-as-pretext/258431/
PT II: https://www.mintpressnews.com/historys-dire-warning-beware-false-flag-trigger-for-long-sought-war-with-iran/258478/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/newly-released-fbi-docs-shed-light-on-apparent-mossad-foreknowledge-of-9-11-attacks/258581/
‘There will be no US invasion anywhere bigger than Grenada because
1. Just cannot do it successfully – too many US casualties. Defenses have improved tremendously
2. No political will – patriotism is a mile wide and an inch deep. First thing goes wrong, no support
3. Elites don’t really want it. – they just want to make a lot of money fear mongering
I genuinely hope you’re right. However…
With regards to (1), by the time we realize it didn’t work, it’ll be too late. Presumably, Napoleon realized at some point invading Russia had been a mistake. The difficulty was when he realized it.
2. Meh. People around here are pretty mindlessly patriotic. Stage a half-way plausible false-flag attack and I’m going to make myself unpopular when I head out there with my ‘no war on Iran’ sign.
3. You’re assuming the elites are intelligent, responsible, and look ahead. Oh.
I’ve always been unimpressed by the Saker. His reports read too much like shallow KGB propaganda from old Soviet Union days, which were always quickly disproved when U.S. jets would shoot down every MiG in the sky. I suspect the same will happen again if push comes to shove.
The real threat to the U.S. I believe is not military defeat but internal. The political n social institutions of the U.S. are in collapse, the society riddled with foreign sympathizers. Iranian intelligence has kept tabs on the home addresses n family members of American officers for decades. After the American warship shot down the Iranian civilian jet some years back, the captain’s wife narrowly missed being incinerated when Iranian agents planted a bomb in her vehicle.
If one plans to invade the world, it’s not a great idea to simultaneously invite the world. Why should an enemy bother trying to sink aircraft carriers when they can freeze every warship n plane into immobility by threatening military families at home? Anyway, who the heck is scared of warships named after gay Jewish child molesters? What’s next: The USS Benedict Arnold?
No assaults by homosexuals? Just watch a few youtube videos of Antifa. The closer to ground zero SFran, the more violent are the attacks.
A lot of intelligent, educated people fell for the (…fight them over there, or…” nonsense.
Despite the fact that the fake terrorists had no navy, air force, or intercontinental ballistic missiles; were the “terrorists” going to use floaties to swim across the Atlantic?
And tellingly, the official story was the 9/11 pseudo event was planned in Germany and executed in the US. So why occupy A-stan for 17 yrs.?
Stupidity n ignorance today seem to perfectly coincide with time spent in a university. I can always tell the university students in any group of people by the sheer ignorance of what they say, n their readiness to reject demonstrable facts.
Then there’s the conclaves of professors on youtube videos, always good for a laugh. They should be awarded fright wigs n red noses as a condition of employment.
great, maybe they’ll all leave
they can pretend they have some pride by finally saying “enough of the gringo!! I am the Greatest Race in the Cosmos, I can do it on my own!!”
No society dispenses with the death penalty. It’s only a question of who does it: the government or criminal cartels. Cartels want the exclusive right to kill people, therefore they fix things to remove this right from the government.
Once a government abandons this central plank of good rule, then prison lifers can use terror to dominate the prisons, then the courts, n ultimately the government itself. Finally the prisons become their home away from home, n the prison guards even let them out secretly to murder people, then welcome them back in as if nothing happened. The prison guards have actually done this in Mexico.
The last thing the cartels want is for a government to get real n start executing them. The cartels prefer to do all the executing themselves.
Good governments don’t abandon the death penalty–they build express lanes.
Ya gotta love that New York. That incubator of American corruption n crime.
It does appear that MAGA has quickly degenerated into MIGA, Make Israel Great Again.
Trump really needs to relocate the White House from DC to someplace like Peoria, someplace that is not under foreign occupation. It’s not like anybody will miss Congress or the Supremes.
Yeah, sure.
“Trump can openly shill for Israel and he isn’t even embarrassed about it.”
As if Hillary “we came, we saw, he died” Clinton would have been any different.
Nuke Israel, half the world’s problems sorted with that one act.
As the hebes themselves say, “from your mouth to God’s ear.
@Klaas Vaak
It is not about ideologies. Homosexuals no longer reproduce themselves. The same is true for the rest of the population (feminism, drugs, climate huggers etc.), you were just the easiest target. So don’t be too gay about it.
“They are simply a more aggressive faction of an already existing American policy that has been in place since the so-called Spanish-American war which has been snowballing ever since. American policy has been predatory, interventionist, militarist and opportunistic all along, getting bolder as its capabilities have increased. This supposed neocon policy is nothing new.”
You make a point very worth remembering. Any differences between today & yesterday are of degree not kind.
I would say, however, that the US is now characterised by a degree of desperation & recklessness that is seemingly “new”. There does seem to be some basic foreign policy, but no consistency or caution in its execution. That the US openly insults & fights with its “allies” is also symptomatic of this recklessness. US failure to often bother about even a fig leaf of legality in its foreign affairs is also a kind of desperation.
All very troubling to say the least….
And of course, his tiny brain.
“4. Fear that exposure of the failure of costly weapons systems would kill demand and eviscerate profits.”
And in the case of Venezuela we must not forget Starbucks,
5. Fear that exposure of the failure of coffee weapons systems would kill demand and eviscerate profits.
It wouldn’t matter where the White was located, there would still be a direct line from Tel Aviv.
First they need to look adult enough to be running a country. Even in the days of Bush Jr they put some effort into selling their ridiculous plans. Now they just declare some random a president of a foreign country and expect everyone to go along with it. The US has been steadily losing credibility for years now. The current clowns in charge seem hellbent on destroying what little is left. Every move they make just creates more resistance to the US.
I mostly agree but I’m still holding out hope. Trump did undercut walrus face Bolton and Plum’eo (a Christian Zionist) last week when they went totally Zio-whore’s on us.
His channel, Know more news, is very informative. Tells the truth about Alex Jones and his true Zionist agenda. I would highly recommend watching his channel.
Death penalty is better than solitary confinement of 23 hours dark windowless existence everyday for years and years .
But death penalty should only be used against -child killer , child molester , serial rapist , and against those who murder inmate while serving life sentences .
Plump’eo is definitely one while Bolton is just a whore of the Zionists.
After the fiasco that will be his son in law’s (Damien) ME peace plan he should send ‘Javanka’ packing back to ‘NY CITY ONE’.
“This is not about the people living in the US: it is about the kind of society these people are living in. In fact, I would argue the truism that US Americans are the first victims of the lack of civilization of their own society!”
True. The cultural patterns and mores, cultural biases, of the Elites rule. WASP, just like the UK. And WASP culture is the specific product of the Judaizing heresy Anglo-Saxon Puritanism.
Barbary?? This is the same assault on the beach of Tripoli 200++ years ago . Iran is the new Libyan coast .
America will sale this as it sold the story of Barbary to the Americans with big Hallelujah!!!
Zio media has taught Americans : “ they seized our embassy They held America hostage “
After DC fracas , after San Francisco fracas ( Russian embassy )
who gives a F *** to that moral legal claims.
Nowadays the Zio don’t talk of ‘ Moral Equivalence ‘ anymore .
What happened to that AK47? Are they refining the slogan?
Haven’t heard from those bastard .
America; An empty suit; A paper tiger; All hat no cattle; All bark, no bite; Israels little bitch.
America, is as good as its new extremely overpriced weapons systems, that quite frankly do not and will not perform as promised. We ever engage a real enemy, we are done!
F-35: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=13&v=ay_p7HTDhm0
Ford-class aircraft carriers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lPi3apH5Wo
Was D.H. Lawrence wrong when he said this, or did he nail it?
“Democracy in America was never the same as Liberty in Europe. In Europe Liberty was a great life-throb. But in America Democracy was always something anti-life. The greatest democrats, like Abraham Lincoln, had always a sacrificial, self-murdering note in their voices. American Democracy was a form of self-murder, always. Or of murdering somebody else… The love, the democracy, the floundering into lust, is a sort of by-play. The essential American soul is hard, isolate, stoic, and a killer. It has never yet melted.”
America suffers from an inverted reality. Being LGBTI is good, being straight is bad. We’ve made the abnormal, normal. And that’s plain nuts and is fast leading us to our downfall. Praise sweet Jesus 🙂
A lot of American Christians strongly support Israel even though Jews say Christ should have been boiled in his own excrement. How nuts is that!
The advancement of homosexuality is one of the main points of Antichrist’s program.
The saying is, “From your lips to God’s ears”, and it’s an Irish saying. I’ve never heard it said by a jew.
Good observation.
Of course they have an insurance policy in the name of Joe Biden who has close ties to the Zionist Ukrainian State. If Trump falls they Biden to continue the work of the Empire. It is similar to their battle plan when they hoped to put Jeb Bush up to oppose their candidate Hilary just in case she lost . Trump in a way upset that cart with his unpredictability and mouthing off about pulling out of the Middle East but his daughter was the trump card for the Anglo Zionists. Biden is the type of moron that they love, a forty year government bureaucrat. It would be interesting to see who he picks for VP that would beb
You are absolutely correct. This huge force of useful idiots is really what makes Americas current situation possible. Our dual citizen politician traitors and and the little shit stain of a country that blackmails and bribes these politicians would be long gone if not for this powerful voting block in our country.
https://proxy.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Frevisionisthistorians.files.wordpress.com%2F2012%2F04%2Fscofield_dees2.jpg&f=1
Saker is correct.
There was a time when America- despite its sins- was a great, even providential nation.
Despite the relatively parochial view of many of its founders, America’s providential role in world history was to be a great and aloof continental power to provide a home to those Europeans of Christian descent fleeing the dynastic squabbles, overcrowding, economic stagnation and political upheavals of the mother continent. Unfortunately, this providential vocation was subverted by the corrupt elites, and the American overseas empire was born. Our purpose was subverted by the scions of the opium and slave trades, and America became the Superpower. As the Superpower grew, the Christian heritage diminished until it became indistinguishable. As a result, Europe itself was defeated and lost.
The American providential vocation was subverted and replaced by the Global-Homo Empire, or Jewnited Estados of Gaymerica.
“I have not heard of a single case of a homosexual attacking someone spontaneously.”
You’ve been living under a rock, or, most likely, you’re just lying.
The problem is that the zionists have control over America and have had since they got their unconstitutional and privately owned FED and IRS through a corrupt congress and potus in 1913 and thus grabbed control of the money system and from that point on the zionist banking kabal has pushed America into wars and debt, starting with WWI and right on down to the mideast wars!
In my opinion, the zionist overlords will at some point push America into war with Iran as this is what the zionists have planned to bring on their satanic zionist NWO and they know that this will bring in Russia on the side of Iran and that the war will then go nuclear and again, this is what the satanic zionist want, they want armageddon, they feel they can survive a nuclear exchange in their DUMBs ie Deep Underground Military Bases, which they have throughout the zio/US and zio/Europe and Israel.
The fact that this nuclear war will probably kill hundreds of millions, if not billions, does not bother these satanists, in fact they welcome the death toll as population reduction is also a part of the zionist plans for a satanic NWO.
The zionists have their perfect potus in place, a man with no morals, who will do anything his zionist masters tell him to do!
Read The Protocols of Zion.
This was predicted in Orwells 1984 and now we are living this insane nightmare courtesy of the satanic zionists who rule America.
The USA treats its neighbors and friends in despicable ways. We are uniformly treacherous and unreliable in our relations with foreign countries. Our recent treatment of Venezuela, Iran, Russia, China and Palestine are good examples of this irrational behavior, motivated mostly by rich people like Sheldon Adelson with irrational, often Zionist aspirations. The point is that we already know that such thoughtless and selfish types of behavior always result in tragedy and chaos. If we treat our children and families the way we treat our neighbors the result would be disastrous. Our children would leave and never speak to us again, and even work against us. It seems that foreign policy decisions are never based on the rules of human behavior, they are based on other unrealistic considerations including intimidation and this is a proven way to fail.
War crimes and war criminals in the age of Internet: https://off-guardian.org/2019/05/17/updated-the-opcw-douma-the-skripals/” The OPCW, Douma & The Skripals”
A very visible black eye on the zionized face of United Kingdom:
The “righteous” scoundrels Macron, Theresa May et al. are caught red handed. “OPCW Confirm Leaked Report is Genuine:” https://off-guardian.org/2019/05/16/update-opcw-confirm-leaked-report-is-genuine/.
Uhh, Lincoln was a Republican, not that it matters because we just have different wings of the same bird. And yes, Lincoln’s Republican party was “Red From The Start”.
https://attackthesystem.com/2012/05/15/red-republicans-and-lincolns-marxists-marxism-in-the-civil-war/
The Price of Government = WAR!:
This just in: if you want governments in the first place, then you must have wars.
Wars are the “business” of all governments – both internal wars on its slave/citizens, and wars on other countries.
As Randolph Bourne observed : “War is the health of the state.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Randolph_Bourne
In other words, for any individual who wants and supports government[s], continual wars by those governments are “just” a part of the true price they must pay for the fulfillment of their grandiose fantasies [such as the Sakers proposed government run/mandated universal health care, for example].
A Partial Solution?: Drastically Shrink Government- NOW!
Although there’s really nothing that great about the US constitution outside of the [now voided] Bill of Rights, getting rid of the Pentagon, the CIA, NSA, DARPA , plus all the rest of the unconstitutional tentacles of government [ eg the Fed, IRS] , and shrinking it all down to its original functions and limits, although far from being a perfect solution, would at least get rid of a large part of the problem, and, who knows, maybe a new, effective way to keep it to its original size and limited function could be found – seeing as how the Bill of Rights has obviously completely failed to limit the growth and power of this criminal gang. called “the federal government” to date.
Or maybe even go beyond the failed constitution, say back to the Articles of Confederation- or even beyond that, to a complete dissolution of the entire US federal government.[My own preference]
But there’s no politician or private individual on the horizon thinking anywhere even close to those lines as far as I can see [except maybe Adam Kokesh] – and in the recent past, not even Ron Paul came close to promoting such a radical agenda.
So please, get over yourself, stop complaining, and learn to live with the inevitable consequences of your very own “pie in the sky”, “good government” fantasies, Mr Saker.
You want it big government [[including “universal health care”] you got it [ i.e.”never ending wars for never ending peace” etc. etc.].
You cannot have one without the other. [Without , at the very least, clearly proscribed/enforced limits on governmental power.]
It seems to me that if you really want all of this foreign war crap to end, pronto, a rapid return to the original constitutional limits placed on the US government might be a good [ but far from perfect] place to start.
At least the federal government would then only be about 5 to 7% of its current size[ I “guesstimate”]. And that would be a big step in the right direction, as far as I can see.
Regards, onebornfree
Apparently you’re wrong.
https://www.nsvrc.org/sites/default/files/publications_nsvrc_factsheet_media-packet_statistics-about-sexual-violence_0.pdf
https://www.ncjrs.gov/pdffiles1/nij/grants/221153.pdf
May 18, 2019 The Truth-Teller: From the Pentagon Papers to the Doomsday Machine
The growth of the military-industrial complex poses an existential threat to humanity. Daniel Ellsberg, peace activist and Vietnam War whistleblower discusses with Tellus Senior Fellow Allen White the continuing existential threat posed by the military-industrial complex—and what needs to be done about it.
https://greattransition.org/publication/truth-pentagon-papers-doomsday-machine
If as alleged, the US Occupying troops are under threat from the Iranians, the Iraqis would be more than happy to facilitate their departure. The Syrians have no need for their presence in Syria either and would welcome their departure.
It’s different story with Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait.
1. Look into the term “per capita”.
2. Homosexual men are by “nature” attracted to pubescent boys. That is why homosexuals seek proximity with them through priesthood, teaching, coaching, as Boy Scout troop leaders, and so on. This alone makes them a blight upon decent society, and their existence should be given only the most minimal latitude.
3. You have lapped up the pro-homo coolant right off the garage floor and gone back for seconds. Educate yourself.
Agree, war is the agenda of the zio/US , this shown by The Report From Iron Mountain which came out in 1967 but is just as valid if it was published today, can be googled and read on line.
Your point #2 delightfully proves your harebrained bigotry that is easily steered towards fascism by remote control. Incapable of independent observation nor of thought, you faithfully regurgitate like a loyal parrot the garbage you are fed every day.
And you talk about education? You demonstrate clearly to have been raised in a pig sty left behind in the gutter by parents that, having accidentally thrown you into this world, could not be bothered to give you the basics.
or “reeducation”
Rats in the morning,
Rats in the afternoon.
If they don’t go away,
I’ll be reeducated soon.
There is no greater threat than a person who is utterly convinced God is on his side and that his actions are divinely ordained.
… interesting… though I noticed the slight negative slant, I never posted anything in my original comment (at the Vineyard).
I feel to be totally honest, I need to admit that I greatly empathize with an adverse reaction to the explosion of ideology pandering to minuscule sexual-oriented minorities, which I believe to be a specific project supporting the overall program to disempower and ultimately immaculate the general demographic group most likely to rebel against the indignities of the empire elites unsustainable policy, implementations, i.e. males in general, and hereditary north-western Eurasian men, specifically.
Let us not forget, (it needs to be written) in the West, proto-empire, it was the predominantly, hereditary north-western Eurasian men, which had to absorb the massive social-values changes, which rightly (imo) started to allow the 10% minority to live a bit more open, and thus healthily (no mean pun intended).
Incidentally, also with the advancements of equity with girls and women, and in both cases, have far outpaced any other recognizable global ‘grouping‘, and again for diverse immigration of peoples from diverse social-values backgrounds, and in so doing, the cultural hereditary north-western Eurasian men group have, more than any other identifiable grouping, are distinguished for acceptance/implementation of these rights for these demographic groups.
Let us look to nature, for us, pre-agrarian human cultures.
While there seems to be a stable 10%, humans of one physical sexuality, preferring sexual relations with the same physical sex, the other ‘orientations form a minute cohort in the overall population.
The ridiculous effort being put into, what can only honestly be described as ‘promoting‘ what is statistically, correctly described as sexual-deviancy, i.e. extremely rare at the extreme outskirts of the normal distribution bell-curve, is illogical, and quite likely prejudiced in objective.
This is not a subject that should be taught to 5, 6, 7, 8 years olds; it is simply inappropriate to the level of sexual maturity, thus understanding of the topic; nonetheless, many jurisdictions in the empire are doing just that!
Not that I am against society being accepting of any form of sexual expression that does not negatively impact other people, on the contrary, there is very good evidence (see Kinsey) that undoing repression, thus enablement of sexual expression, is healthy for individuals and societies as a whole.
No person should grow up, and find themselves having to worry about their sexual preferences, so that they have to repress their expression of it.
As 10% of the historic population, gay men and lesbians, should have the complete freedom of open expression of their sexuality, to the norms governing that kind of expression for everybody in society.
Then there is ‘gender re-assignment therapy‘…
… how this could be considered as anything but genital mutilation is an injustice to the vast majority of people who are duped into it!
No such treatments should ever be given to anyone under the age of majority, i.e. the responsibility to decide for themselves what they want to do, and how they want to be, for the rest of their lives.
I have heard the arguments that the hormonal components of the therapy need to start in pre-pubesence, but this is ridiculous in consideration of the gravity and extreme severity of these so-called treatments.
I give that, admittedly rather lengthy, context, in order that you understand the complete lack of flippancy when, in response to your comment, as historic 10% of the population, there is no abomination, nor unnaturalness in gays and lesbians,, and while, statistically 10% is outside 2 standard deviations, if we started to define deviancy by this milestone, there would be a lot more deviants that you’d probably want to round up, before this/these group(s).
In the same spirit, no heterosexual man should ever have to be embarrassed, or apologetic or otherwise subjected to any kind of systemic discrimination for being what we are, thus nor for our biologically-based behavioural norms.
Men with biologically-based behavioural norms should get equal respect for the way we are.
What’s that Village People song, “I did not choose the way I am, what I am, is what I am, I did not choose this way to be, … What I am, is what I am…
That should apply to us, too.
It depends on what type of fascism you are referring to. Fascism is a very elastic term. In its Italian incarnation, for example, it was Il Duce and the Fascist Council that called the shots, and the cartels and unions followed. In its current incarnation in the US, it is the transnational corporations, the MSM, the deep state and the identitarians- with the Jews, the Sodomites and the BLM type blacks currently on the top of the latter heap- who are in charge.
Fascism, democracy, socialism, etc. are very elastic terms and can mean whatever their proponents or detractors want them to mean.
Are we just going to ignore the sheer power of that Divine Victory speech by Nasrallah? Man is a fantastic orator, and you don’t even need to know Arabic to get that from his speeches. That sent reverberations to me bruhs
Trump will want to keep any attack of Iran off the agenda until after he gets elected, but he likely is totally against it even though he may saber rattle, which seems to be for the benefit of his Neo-Con-Zionist handlers that are now in charge. The Neo-Con Zionists (NCZs) that infest his administration are determining our future. It is truly a scary time, and most Americans have no idea.
These NCZs are getting backed in a corner; damned if they do and damned if they don’t. When they realize the USA is toast and can no longer deliver for them (USA survival rate is declining quickly; maybe 10 years at most?); that is when they will pull their infamous “samson option” which nobody really knows for sure what that entails; but my guess it entails those weapons they are rumored to have at Dimona.
Like the Saker says; watch for build up of Troops as a sign something imminent is happening. But also keep all eyes on Israel and the NCZs. Israel has pulled more than one false flag in the past and will have no qualms in firing a nuclear weapon on Iran and blaming it on USA.
I agree with this important comment that U.S. “bellicose bombast and naked military aggression” are quite longstanding, and I agree with the two refinements. All I can add is to suggest this bellicosity-enhancing effect: The worrying number of domestic lost-proficiency failures that have recently occurred, in both the public and private sectors. I can’t prove it, but I think the Boeing MAX fiasco would be a contributing factor to a military adventure.
Don’t warn us, warn the parade of invading vermin coming up through s-hole mexico.
Trump’s saber-rattling is very similar to that of Kaiser Wilhelm. He would do it loudly and often, but whenever it seemed like actual conflict was a real possibility, he would quickly back down. But in the end, he was unable to get out of it. Let’s hope Trump fares better
Boeing has had a back door configuration on their planes computer controls for several decades that allows the planes to controlled from the ground and the control taken away from the pilots!
Ain’t no “neo” about it.
It’s the same old con job.
Same whore, different dress.
America is the “AngloZionist Empire”? Think for a moment about that ridiculous label. First, those of Anglo Saxon descent are a small minority in the US, greatly outnumbered by German Americans, Italian Americans, Irish Americans, African Americans and Latino Americans. FYI None of these are Anglo Saxons. Second, Zionists are a tiny minority in the states. Most Jews reject Zionism and disapprove the state of Israel. Mighty masters ruling the world?
We are harshly judged by those champions of civilization, Chinese, Russians, Cubans, North Koreans and so on. Judge America by the qualities of her detractors and this “empire” smells like a rose relatively.
Peaceful Iran seized hundreds of American diplomats for more than a year. Attila the Hun and Ghenghis Khan honored the ancient inviolability of diplomats. Not the humane and civilized nation of Islamic Iran. Perhaps they should be left to develop their nuclear weapons. Their Russian and Turkish neighbors don’t seem to mind. What could possibly go wrong?
Who are the great leaders of civilization, those magnificent cultures, ready to push aside the decadent West?
Oh well, the Iranians are pretty well dug in, so conventional weapons won’t be that effective.
Russia’s reaction to the nuking of Iran is going to be interesting, Russia will either have to respond or to kowtow. There is a reason why it has been determined that single males make the best nuclear weapon operators, no emotional attachments clouding judgement.
I’m worried about Jared Kushner’s work with Bibi and Saudis to help Saudi Arabia with building Nuclear Reactors. Picture Saudi Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud with the ability to push a nuke button. Very scary.
Exactly, Saker’s going overboard here. Take the 120K troop number. Obviously way too small for a full-fledged land invasion, way too large for the Americans’ usual (cowardly) air strikes from afar. So, they’re lying to someone, and clearly not the Iranians.
The Christian Zionists are a big problem, but they’re definitely not THE problem. In particular they’re not the money-bags of the operation. Ultimately no more than useful idiots.
+1
One man’s bigotry is another man’s conditional information.
Excellent comment.
You don’t seem to have noticed (although it’s blindingly obvious), that posters here don’t give a damn if you throw around words like “bigot”. Go to a cuck site like National Review if that’s your game.
BTW, adding “Zionist” to “NeoCon” is unnecessary and redundant, all neocons are Zionists.
Throwing a bunch of 3-4 syllable words together that you don’t understand, along with misusing words like bigotry and fascism, don’t make you look smart. They make you appear foolish and emotional. In short, your reply is gibberish.
Educate yourself.
{……German Americans, Italian Americans, Irish Americans, African Americans and Latino Americans. FYI None of these are Anglo Saxons}’
‘
German -Americans are*.
The term “AngloZionist Empire” is not meant to denote the number and percentages of various peoples who comprise the the nation known as ‘America’, and the nationality ‘American’. The British Empire included India, whose population was perhaps 10X that of England. But English (British) people ran the show.
Similarly, who runs or greatly influences the foreign policy of US?
Why is US so deeply involved in the Middle East?
Why did US get militarily involved in Syria, for example?
Cui Bono.
{Peaceful Iran seized hundreds of American diplomats for more than a year. }
Seizing US embassy personnel was clearly wrong: Iran’s leaders should not have allowed the mobs to take over. The embassy personnel should have been expelled and that’s it.
But what happened did not happen in a vacuum.
Look up Operation Ajax, whereby US and UK overthrew a democratically elected Mossadegh and installed an unelected Shah. US&UK created and trained Shah’s secret police, the Savak, which proceeded to stamp out any opposition to the Shah (torture, disappearances,….)
Operation Ajax was run from US embassy at the time.
btw: there were no, quote, ‘hundreds’ of American diplomats.
The total number of Americans seized was 52: some diplomats, and mostly other employees, including intelligence operatives.
As to who is civilized and who isn’t: lookup the shootdown of an Iranian civilian aircraft by USS Vincennes. 290 people on board, including 66 children, were killed. Capt Rogers was a reckless gunslinger who went looking for trouble _inside_ Iranian territorial waters, and it resulted in the tragic shootdown. President Reagan awarded Capt Rogers with a medal for killing Iranina civilians.
Enough said.
________________________
* https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anglo-Saxons
[The Anglo-Saxons were a cultural group who inhabited Great Britain from the 5th century. They comprise people from Germanic tribes who migrated to the island from continental Europe, their descendants, and indigenous British groups who adopted many aspects of Anglo-Saxon culture and language; ]
Never mind the casualty count, have a look at a map.
Unlike Iraq, it appears the only plausible way to invade Iran would be by sea, particularly since the Iraqis have stated they do not want Iraq used as a staging area (but even if they did).
Leaving aside for a moment the fact the U.S. has not mounted a significant amphibious assualt since D-day (1944),
1) Do the U. S. have the physical capability to do so?
I suspect not, but I admit I do not know. Someone does, though…
2) Hypothesizing the existence of physical capability, from where would such an assault be staged?
Saudi Arabia seems the only likely possibility, and to do that, all U.S. forces would have to transit the Strait of Hormuz. IIRC, buildup to so-called “First Gulf War” took approximately six months. D-Day took (?) more like one year. Doesn’t sound plausible to me that the U.S. could do this unmolested. I suspect Iranians would do their best to make life uncomfortable for the Americans if they perceived the U.S. intent was to invade Iran.
Exactly. U.S. has no plausible reason to occupy Iran.
Actual objective would be to destroy Iran as a modern country, for the benefit of the Zionist crazies in Jerusalem, who would be the only possible beneficiaries.
Perceptive comment.
“Prejudice” (i.e. prejudgment) comes from somewhere, including, possibly, prior personal experience.
My bad, didn’t explain properly.
If conventional weapons are used against Iran, then strategies and tactics are relevant, and the nicely dug in Iran can light up the whole Arabian peninsular for about a decade, probably closing the Suez Canal for most of that time as well.
However, if nukes are used against Iran, then strategies and tactics are a waste of time. The only thing relevant in such a situation is conjones. Russia’s reaction to the nuking of Iran is going to be very, very interesting.
This is a key point…if we look historically at the contest between combat aircraft and ground based air defenses we see something of a game of leapfrog…With advent of jets in the postwar period attacking aircraft initially had the advantage against the only ground defense available at the time, which was anti-air artillery…and the only effective means to counter them was with opposing fighter aircraft…Korea for example…
By the Vietnam war however, rocket interceptors…ie SAMs, for surface to air missiles…developed by the USSR were able to counter air attacks of even huge numerical strength…the US lost over 10,000 aircraft in Vietnam…of which 3,700 were fixed wing aircraft [including more than 30 B52 strategic bombers, still today the backbone of the US strategic aviation…]
By the time of the 1973 Yom Kippur war, and the heavy and unsustainable loss of Israeli aircraft to Soviet-supplied SAMs, the US became so concerned that combat aviation had become ineffective, the defense industry began looking for new aviation solutions…and embarked on the HAVE BLUE program which resulted in the F117 stealth aircraft…[based incidentally on the groundbreaking scientific work in the USSR in the previous decade of Pyotr Ufimtsev, now known as the ‘father of stealth’]…
By the time of the First Gulf War, the pendulum had swung back in favor of aviation…as methods and tactics were devised to counter fixed SAM installations…ie stand off radio jamming and radar homing air to ground missiles that targeted SAM radars…[although it must be noted that the Iraqi air defenses were somewhat of a paper tiger and the personnel did not adhere to Soviet doctrine…plus the fact that the US obtained the plans for the entire Iraqi air defense system from the French engineers that had designed it…]
But just a short while later, in the 1999 air war against Serbia, air power proved largely ineffective against a small but well disciplined air defense force that managed to thwart any real tactical gains and kept their military intact…and even managed a shocking and humiliating shootdown of the USAF flagship F117 [another F117 was also hit and managed to limp back to base, although it was immediately scrapped, so it rightfully counts as a kill]…current USAF chief of staff Gen David Goldfein had his F16 shot out from under him also [then a Lt Colonel]…
This operation and it’s unsatisfactory result is still hugely relevant today…as the Serbs did not even have the highly mobile, long range S300…although they improvised tactics to disassemble and move their 1960s era fixed SAMs…they also managed to keep most of their mobile but short range SA6 missile units alive…the Nato air armada of over 1,000 combat aircraft managed to take out only three SA6s…for the equal loss of three Nato aircraft…[both sides fired about the same number of missiles at each other, over 700…so it ended up basically a draw, despite the vast numerical superiority of the US led Nato forces…]
Incidentally it was the same mobile SA6s that chopped up the Israeli air force in 1973…
—Gen Peled, Israeli Air Force Chief of Staff in an Oct. 22 1973 briefing with Henry Kissinger…
By the 1982 Bekaa Valley war, the Israelis had figured out tactics to deal with the mobile SA6s, plus the advent of airborne early warning aircraft [aka AWACS] and standoff jamming etc…as well as meticulous planning and recon, which included gaining the radar frequencies of the opposing SAMs …but a lot of the Israeli success is due to the failure of Syrian SAM crews…
—C1C Matthew Hurley, USAF Academy…
But 17 years after Bekaa, the Serbs with the same equipment were able to withstand a much greater and far more sophisticated air assault…
The Russian integrated air defense systems of today are formidable…fully mobile on wheeled or tracked chassis, and with missile ranges out to 400 km…they are able to shoot and scoot and set up in another location in as little as 5 minutes…it would be suicide to fly into one of these zones with the hope of taking these SAMs out…
This is acknowledged even publicly at the highest levels…the USAF’s Gen Phillip Breedlove, former commander of EUCOM suggests that new ground based missiles need to be developed to successfully attack these Russian A2/AD zones [anti-access, area denial]…
—The One Way Russia Could Beat NATO in a War
It is interesting to note that this doctrinal shift to ground based missiles…so what happened to the big game changer that stealth was supposed to be…?
In the wake of the Serbia disaster the thinking was that new generation aircraft like the F22 and F35 would be enough for future SEAD success [suppression of enemy air defense]…see for example Lambeth’s analysis of the Serbian air war, published in 2002…in the USAF’s flagship technical journal…
Clearly this is at odds with Breedlove’s assessment in 2016 that air power ‘might not be enough’…hence the idea of a ground based weapon to attack Russian SAMs…which, incidentally, might be along the lines of the Russian Iskander M…a short range [500 km maneuvering missile that is mistakenly described in the popular press as quasi-ballistic…and is in fact the basis for the 2,000 km range air launched Kinzhal hypersonic missile…]
So what happened to the idea of ‘stealth’ aircraft flying right into these SAM zones and taking them out…?
The first problem is that ‘stealth’ doesn’t actually work very well…as proved by the Serbs’ downing of two F117S…a technical explanation is given by legendary USAF test pilot and Academy instructor Col Everest E Riccioni, in his devastating assessment of the F22…
THE USAF F–22 RAPTOR PROGRAM: A NATIONAL TRAGEDY — MILITARY AND ECONOMIC
Col Riccioni knows whereof he speaks…he holds doctorate level engineering credentials, and was the first instructor to teach a graduate level astronautics course at the Academy…
Here is why his above statement is irrefutable fact…aircraft stealth relies on two techniques…geometric shaping designed to bounce radio waves off in directions other than the opposing radar antenna…and special coatings designed to absorb radio waves…neither is very effective, for reasons of physics…
Any qualified specialist who has studied Ufimtsev’s seminal work on the subject of shaping knows that the main reason it works is due to the presence of edges on the aircraft…hence the unique, faceted appearance of the F117…and hence the name of Ufimtsev’s theory…
Method of Edge Waves in the Physical Theory of Diffraction
Rounded shapes defeat the geometry of stealth shaping physics…that’s why Riccioni points out that the F22 is not as stealthy as the F117…as a result, the F22 and F35 need to use large amounts of heavy radar absorbent material to compensate…hence the extremely deleterious effect of an overweight aircraft…[I had the opportunity to physically examine a piece of the F117 wreckage in Serbia some years ago and was astounded at the weight of the thick rubbery coating, which was over 2 mm thick in places]…Col Riccioni notes…
This is due to simple geometry…a ground based radar will illuminate the entire broad underbelly of the aircraft…due to the angle of incidence of the radio waves…the same thing is true even to the onboard radar of an opposing fighter as the Raptor enters a banking turn, it again exposes its broad side…
At the same time Russian SAM radars have evolved into powerhouses, comparable to the massive Aegis Spy-1 radars mounted on US Navy missile cruisers and destroyers…while also mounted on mobile wheeled or tracked chassis…and employing powerful countermeasures against electronic attacks…
Considering the 600 km range of these SAM radars…plus the 400 km reach of the anti-air missiles…the question becomes ‘how do you get close enough to get off a shot…?’
The range of anti-radar missiles carried by US attack aircraft is barely one quarter of those SAM missiles…no wonder Breedlove suggests that it’s time to go back to the drawing board…
And then there is the matter of opposing aircraft…even Venezuela has a couple of squadrons of Russia’s top line Sukhoi Su30 fighter aircraft, universally considered superior to the US top dog, the F15C…here’s Riccioni again…
Let’s not even get into the F35…fortunately Col Riccioni is no longer around to bear witness to this catastrophe…having flown south on his final mission a few years ago at age 95…RIP Colonel…
His brutal honesty about the Raptor earned him the wrath of many with vested interests…but 14 years after his devastating evaluation, he has been proved 100 percent correct…just a couple of facts that prove the USAF has given up on the Raptor…
The long awaited off-boresight AIM-9X missile took a decade to appear on the airplane in 2015… but the helmet-mounted sight that is essential to this kind of air to air weapon is still nowhere in sight…the Russians have had this for 30 years…it allows the pilot to fire a missile at an aircraft off to his side rather than in front if him…the helmet sight allows aiming just by pointing your head at the target…[the F35 does have a helmet sight, but the helmet is so heavy that it causes neck injuries…]
The plan to equip the Raptor with an IRST [infrared search and track] …has been shelved altogether…IRST is considered essential on a modern fighter aircraft, since it allows the pilot to turn off his onboard radar [the main way for an enemy to find you is by your radar emissions], and track enemy aircraft by the heat signature coming out if his engines…[there was a much publicized incident last year when a Russian Su35 tracked and photographed a Raptor over Syria…]
More problems…the Raptor availability rate has only reached about 60 percent…a dismal figure for a front line fighter…it requires about 50 hours of maintenance for each flight hour…per hour operating cost is about $ 70,000…which works out to a whopping half a billion dollars over the airplane’s 8,000 hour service life…
In short…like just about everything in the US today…the narrative about weapons capability is rooted firmly in fantasy…
It’s all a facade…a Potemkin village…which is why military action against Venezuela has been shelved…with their S300s and Su30 jets, the Bolivarists can do some damage…the downing of a US F22 would be catastrophic…and might send big spenders like KSA scurrying over to Rosboronexport…
Of course it all depends on context. If that was the conviction of the person risking his life to pull you out of your burning car, you most likely wouldn’t have a problem with it, right?
The Anglo-Zionist Empire is Mystery Babylon and her end will come in “one hour” and the “merchants of the earth” will mourn her demise. The Zionists are the heirs of the wicked kings and rulers of Old Testament Israel, and they will bring modern day Israel to ruin the same way Simon bar Giora, Eleazar ben Simon and John of Giscala brought Jerusalem to ruin in 70AD. All Four Sins which Cry to Heaven for Vengeance are now fully codified and celebrated in the Anglo-Zionist Empire these days in one form or another. God’s Justice is only delayed, not removed, for those who persist in Wickedness and refuse His patient Mercy. To whom much has been given much is expected in return, and the Anglo-Zionist Empire was given the best things.
As submariners will tell you all ships can be divided into two types. Submarines and Targets.
BTW, regarding the destruction of the Iranian airliner, that has been analyzed in depth. Although the US Navy review skated over some of the facts, the atrocity was not a deliberate act of terrorism. I won’t spend space repeating the findings, but it was basically a combination of technical glitches in the Navy electronic systems, incompetence on the part of the Navy crew, and a Captain who disobeyed orders out of over-aggressiveness. It does not absolve them of responsibility because they did screw up but the evidence suggest everyone on the Navy crew mistakenly thought they were actually firing at an Iranian fighter plane. Thin comfort for the victims, but there it is.
In a just world it will be Israel and its “diaspora”…
But in the real world it doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. The Tribe is doomed. On a META plane – the goyim of all colours – will either win everything or win and lose everything…
…but we’ll never lose everything that matters.
No “we” aren’t; on the contrary “we” are “judged” very leniently.
America’s “detractors” generally don’t go around attacking and invading other countries; illegally occupying other countries; mass murdering people all over the world with missiles and bombs; illegally seizing other countries’ diplomatic property; making threats; walking away from agreements and treaties; starving people with sanctions; damaging their own people with tariffs; propping up dictators; staging coups; and just generally ignoring international law and their own constitutions and laws; etc.
This evil empire smells like a rose made of dog shit.
Exactly; a less peaceful nation probably would’ve executed them (considering the relevant historical context that you’ve conveniently ignored).
If we could get rid of the Slav-Zionists who have infiltrated our nation for the past 100 years these problems would not be vexing us. Sending them back to Russia where they belong would be a good thing.
FYI: None of these are Americans, they are hyphenated bastard immigrants and guests.
That is powerful knowledge. Know your enemy is best way to defeat the insane Zios ruling our planet. Zios’ fear freedom of speech more than anything in the world.
The dancing Israelis said after they were captured that in twenty years that we, the Zios, will have full control of your country through our (Zio) media. They were right about that. They did not understand though that enough people would see though their hubris.
Their hubris is in our faces everyday for past twenty years. Their biggest mania of our time is destroying seven nations for the nine eleven false flag. Wesley Clark mentioned the seven and they who were all pro-Palestinian. The destroying seven nations theme is from their Torah/the first five books of the Old Testament. The theme is from Deuteronomy 7.1-2.
For decades after the end of WWII, we were not “allowed” to look or investigate anything that points to Zio mischief. Their packaged history of the Big 6, that shall never be investigated or questioned was their protection racket. Anyone who questions their packaged history of the big 6 is anti-Semitic. Even anyone who looks or questions their power is considered anti-Semitic. People are thrown in jail all over Europe for questioning their packaged history of the big 6. In most of the western world, people lose their jobs for questioning the big 6 or even just Zios’ mischief.
The hubris of destroying seven nations destroyed any fear that any non- ZioJewish person has to look at what mischief that the top Zios are doing on our planet. Know your enemy is a powerful concept from Sun Tzu. Sun Tzu probably never thought that any one would create such a bizarre,complex protection racket that Zios created in the past hundred years.
“As 10% of the historic population, gay men and lesbians, should have the complete freedom of open expression of their sexuality, to the norms governing that kind of expression for everybody in society.”
Where do you get that ludicrous number from?
Nothing new about this. The Tribe is doomed in the eyes of the truly awakened.
They will hit that “light source”, like they were trained to do in the Talmud, like a moth, until they perish.
There’s not much we can do about this devastation. The Tribe is not a competing species – it’s a parasite with carefully reinforced dreams of supremacy and victimhood (lol).
It’s just another tragedy we can incorporate into our vocabulary of other-kin feelings and move on. Good riddance, to say the least.
“A lot of American Christians strongly support Israel even though Jews say Christ should have been boiled in his own excrement. How nuts is that!”
Those “American Christians” have been indoctrinated into believing the truly impossible claims of the “holocaust religion”.
That’s how it happens and it is truly “nuts”.
“The Holocaust” Is a Myth That Conceals Our Shame
http://www.unz.com/kbarrett/the-holocaust-is-a-myth-that-conceals-our-shame/
American Pravda: Holocaust Denial, by Ron Unz: http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-holocaust-denial/
Very interesting videos JWR, thanks. It would be hilarious if it wasn’t for the fact that life in the USA for a great many people means uncertainty with work, shelter and just the very basics of life that should be able to be taken for granted in the land of the free and the home of the brave, and that makes it criminal.
hoo-boy! the hype of the sacker gets a few suckers going here.
sobriety is not part of the sacker or the PCR types on this list.
Joe Webb
So who are real Americans? Are there any who didn’t come from elsewhere? Even the natives came from other places.
Here is a oldie but goodie from a 2008 interview of Daryl Bradford Smith (The French Connection and former website iamthewitness.com which is archived here) by Sofia Smallstorm:
The USA State Dept. had become a govt institutionalized huge SYNAGOGUE populated by crazy fanatical Neocons zombies pursuing a Zionist psychotic Israel first foreign policies dictated by Rabbinical authorities based on Talmudic folkloric mythical fictional theology falsified Zionist narrative: chosen people, promised land, greater Israel, Pax Judaica utopia…ALL cultists beliefs that can not, and should not be the bases of (a nation) American foreign policies. This double headed medusa whose second head is FREE TRADING economics that rendered USA fiscally and economically bankrupt and made China rise from a backward 3th world nation to the 2th worlds riches power leverage by American consumerism and techno/industrial knowhow. Now China (+Russia) feels confidence enough to challenge (militarily, politically) the USA for worlds hegemony. These Neocons have perpetrated a diplomatic, military, political disaster unprecedented in American Foreign policy annals.
A war against Iran doesn’t make sense, neither legally nor morally. The only positive result of such an action, that I can envision, is the destruction of Israel. My fear is that the USA will respond to some false flag attack, and use it as an excuse to wage war on Iran, and Israel comes out unscathed.
Oh that was a new one. This is in fact the first time I have seen a comment from someone who has called other white immigrants like Germans, Italians and Irish…”bastards” or hyphentated whatnots. So this debate truly does transcend race doesn’t it? Suffice to say, this is a rather new development for me at least, and I am well and truly shocked? Who then, in your eyes, is a “real” American, if they are not even the whites that you guys are oh so fond of? May I ask for a bit of a crash course into your thought process in all of this? I really need to know how your semantics work..
What truly constitutes a “real” American, as the other commenter said?
Do you have an “old stock” thing going on like we have here in the United Provinces of Canada, with the old stock being considered Anglos, Irish and the French
or…? I would in a way understand the moniker if you had designated it to the Latinos and Africans, however, you have not done that. You have, in fact, added on to that.
Against other “fellow” whites? Wooh. That’s intense. Where does this sort of internal contempt and discontent stem from?
Thanks in Advance,
BCD
“Give no heed to Jewish fables…that turn from the truth.” Titus 1:14
OmegaDJ169 – most excellent, thank you!
https://www.youtube.com/user/OmegaDJ169/videos
Do the Jews not run the world today?
That’s easy… An American is someone who may have emigrated from a foreign country, and willingly assimilates to American culture, while throwing off the “baggage” from his previous country.
There used to be a time when just about ANY immigrant who set upon the shores of America was not only grateful, but willing to shed his “old world” ways and support his adopted country. He might have not known the language, and found some American customs and practices “strange”, but he fully embraced the idea that he could be an AMERICAN. He not only embraced the American ideal, but made damn sure that his children fully appreciated the land in which they were born.
Contrast that to today’s immigrant, who is only concerned about one thing–American dollars. Today’s immigrants care not about the founding principles of this country, the Constitutional principles in which our rights are endowed by our Creator, that our “rights” are not granted by government, and that the most important thing about being an American is the sense of freedom that he doesn’t want for himself or his offspring.
Today’s immigrant brings his “old-world” customs and squabbles here, demanding that native-born Americans kowtow to him and change THEIR ways to accommodate his “old-world” ways. His children are not encouraged to become Americans and fully assimilate, but are required to maintain their “old-world” customs and ways, even if they run counter to American customs and mores. These old-world customs and ways quite often are criminal in nature, and do nothing to endear him to native-born Americans. He just does not want to assimilate.
Today’s immigrants do not deserve to be here and should go back to where they came from.
“James Perloff on Christian Zionism and the New World Order
Tells the story about the creation of the Scofield bible
Agree.
https://thesaker.is/clash-of-civilizations-or-crisis-of-civilization/
The ziocons gift that keeps on giving.
Have you noticed the eviction of diplomats and the seizure of diplomatic properties by the US? In plural.
“US’ Seizure of Russian Diplomatic Property, Expulsion of Diplomats:” https://sputniknews.com/trend/russia_us_sanctions_embassy_2017/
“US police raid Venezuelan embassy:” https://www.rt.com/news/459260-venezuela-embassy-washington-seizure/
The Zionist Parasitoid: “The Israeli Lobby in the United States of America (2017) – Full Documentary HD:”
“Slav-Zionists”
— You apparently meant East-European Jews. Just be more careful with your definitions, please.
Anglo-Pride world-wide!
When there are no more Anglos, The Saker will write articles about the “Hispano-Zionist” empire. And then the “Afro-Zionist” empire. And then the “Mongoloid-Zionist” empire.
I know it’s the NY Times, but I read a very similar non-Times article at least 15 years ago.
As I have said many times, there’s a lot not to like about Trump. That said, in spite of all the bluster, he hasn’t started any wars – yet. It is necessary to look at Trump in the most un-obvious way. He appoints people who are opposed to him, and lets them make fools of themselves. This started with Nutty Nikki Haley. On numerous occasions, she was headed down a path, and Trump openly contradicted her. The cartoon characters Bolton and Pompeo continue to shoot themselves in the foot. Who, other than another psychopath, could take Elliot Abrams seriously? Kim has made it clear that Trump isn’t the problem, Bolton and Pompeo are. Bolton, Abrams, and Pompeo have been hoodwinked by Maduro. The leaked Venezuelan takeover plan appears to have been drawn up under Exxon’s Tillerson. Trump himself has questioned whether Bibi really wants peace. Kushner’s “deal” will fail for the same reason the last peace “deal” failed. A Palestinian leader wouldn’t survive a week if it were accepted.
Trump has been hamstrung by the bullshit Russian collusion/interference narrative. The only time it let up is when he produced more bluster. Other than nobody being killed, how is that any different than Bill Clinton bombing Yugoslavia every time Monica’s blowjob was in the news. I think Trump is a lot smarter than people think he is. That’s not to say that I agree with ramping up the rhetoric or sanctions, which are in reality an act of war as is mobilizing the carriers, but there hasn’t been any shooting – yet. Remember, President Nobel Prize Winner spied on Americans, got the US into Syria and Libya shooting wars, and killed thousands of innocents in drone strikes, whether he actually wanted to or not. The swamp swallows all Presidents.
A bunch of New England rich white guys on a Mission literally, to
Arabia to civilize and Christinize the A-Rabs found no converts but wound up liking the Arabs. They founded the University of Beirut about 1840, (yes 1840) later renamed the American University, and were called up for duty at the State Dept I guess after our oil was discovered under their sand..Arab sand that is.
The Arabists were basically anti-semites, that is, anti-Jew. This could not stand of course and Kissinger began purging them. Voila! ZOG.
Joe Webb
I am sure the Zoo migrated to Ethiopia for same reason . They left Ethiopia-Egypt for same reason they would leave US for Chinese empire
Weirder than fiction: “Newly Released FBI Docs Shed Light on Apparent Mossad Foreknowledge of 9/11 Attacks” By Whitney Webb http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/51631.htm
It is clear why Israel-firsters care not about the US and are casually ready for any kind of treason and backstabbing that could help their mythological cause, but what about Dick Cheney’ role in the 9/11?
And they have succeeded! – with a lot of help from the “native” traitors of the highest calibre.
Well said, and I agree. I still don’t have the slightest idea who Trump really is.
‘There is no such thing as “Anglo-Zionist.”’
Might refer to the many Westerners in English speaking (and the non English speaking countries which lean towards the English speaking ones) playing ball with (or being submissive towards) the Zionists in the game of power mongering, war mongering and large scale pocket filling.
It also refers more in general to the Western world being at large turned into a vessel of Zionism, interests being mixed…
Yeah, it’s almost impossible to detect where the bad odour comes from, as it appears to come from many directions…
Nice apples and oranges fallacy you just pulled there.
The US triumph in the Kaganat of Nuland (former Ukraine): https://thesaker.is/ukraine-will-be-able-to-restore-its-economy-only-by-cooperating-with-russia/
After the US State Dept./CIA had brought “democracy on the march” to Kiev in 2014:
An informed suggestion by a commenter:
I couldn’t have said it better. Their biggest weapon is a spiritual one, i.e., propaganda. Most people I know believe in the “We are just poor little J..s and everybody hates us. Boo hoo. We have suffered so much.” schtick. They cannot comprehend that this criminal syndicate has taken over our country and what they are listening to is a well coordinated program of propaganda.
Only a group with control of media and government can implement such a program. Individual people or groups may tell lies, have a biased outlook, etc., but propaganda to effect the masses can only be implemented on a large scale by those with an understanding of the techniques of propaganda and are in control of the public communication systems, i.e., television, radio, newspapers, etc.
An example of effective propaganda is the holocaust myth. Everybody has been conditioned just like Pavlov’s dogs to respond emotionally when they hear the bell. Tell anyone so conditioned that you do not believe the myth and they start salivating, getting fearful and angry, and respond in an emotional outburst. This emotional response is due to classical conditioning.
I have been studying the propaganda since the eighties. It is pervasive beyond most people’s comprehension. This will not end well.
The US has evicted diplomats. Iran took them as hostages. A bit of a difference there.
This would be an excellent post for your website. Thanks for the huge effort it takes to produce posts like these
Thanks doc…always good to hear from you…yes I’m planning to get a lot of articles up as soon as I stop wasting time here on UNZ…LOL…
It has gone on endlessly since the end of WWII. Even before that war, the big 6 fear theme was in place in our “free” press endlessly since 1823. I remember seeing a little book about thirty years ago that compared the big 6 to the building of the Pyramids. Many Jews have a mania about ancient slave Hebrews building the pyramids in ancient Egypt. Perhaps, this is what this book was implying.
Whatever happened did not change any Jewish culture to be more gentler to humanity. This is why so many people are skeptical about the big 6 these days.
Here are some big reasons for the skepticism.
Mad Albright ( not so bright) – ” 500000 Iraqi children dying from US sanctions was OK”
Wesley Clark – “Seven nations to destroy for the nine eleven false flag” All seven nations were pro- Palestinian.
Seven nations destroy theme comes from the Torah, the first five books of the Tanakh/Old Testament. Deuteronomy 7.1-2
Nine Eleven was a Israel/US job. Nine eleven theme comes from the Tree of Life concept of ten being the number of Yahweh. The theme is found in the Kabbala 2nd century book of creation – Sepher Yetzirah
http://libroesoterico.com/biblioteca/Cabala/Varios/Kabbalah/Sepher%20Yetzirah%20Kalisch%20version.pdf
page 2
“Section Three. Ten are the Sephiroth {often translated as “numbers”, this word has no English true equivalent} out of nothing, and not the number nine, ten and not eleven. Comprehend this great wisdom, understand {Chokmah and Binah in the text} this knowledge, inquire into it and ponder on it, render it evident and lead the Creator back to His throne again {In other words, descend the Tree of Life to learn Ma’aseh Berishit and ascend it to accomplish the goal of Ma’aseh Merkabah.}”
The Jewish State (the “best friend” of the US) has been killing out Iranian scientists with impunity: https://abcnews.go.com/Blotter/killing-irans-nuclear-scientists/story?id=14152453 Add to that the mass-slaughter (“humanitarian interventions”) in the Middle East in the name of Eretz Israel. Your lecturing on amorality of Iranians is ridiculous.
Here is a proper dressing for the ZUSA moralizers: http://www.chris-floyd.com/mobile/articles/bipolar-disorder-america-magnetized-by-despair-22052019.html
And so on. The list of the ZUSA crimes against humanity is endless.
Some years ago I watched Ted Koppel interview Mad Mullah Chaudry in London. Chaudry’s explanation of American foreign policy was that “Jews run the media n the White House”. Koppel laughed this off, as i did, then Koppel abruptly ended the brief interview.
I’ve come to the unfortunate conclusion, however, that Chaudry was right. That’s exactly what’s happening. Since the 80s, a Jewish aristocracy has emerged. It has gained control of not only the media, finance, Hollywood, n academia, but now Congress n the White House too.
50 years ago people used to say the Israel was the 51st state. Now it’s more proper to say that the U.S. is Israel’s 51st province. We are a subject province, n Trump is merely the local satrap serving at the pleasure of the Neocons, who are unregistered foreign agents of Israel.
I suspect that given the chance, Trump would reassert American independence, but he won’t likely get that chance since there is one thing–n only one thing–that both major parties agree on. That’s unqualified support of Israel, n persecuting n censoring anyone who dares to suggest that a Jewish aristocracy exists. They ARE the swamp.
Any idea what’s going on here:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-22/syrian-rebels-attack-russian-air-base-major-offensive
Just what’s in the news…the SAA is apparently starting to clear that DMZ of militants…Putin has given the green light because Turkey has not been able to keep their charges in line…apparently Turkey is supplying weapons to the militants now that the fighting has begun…
Ultimately I think government forces, with help from their allies and Russian air power are going to nibble away at Idlib, little by little, until the whole rat’s nest is liberated…at least that’s the thinking from informed observers…
The sorry state of ethics in the EU / UK:
http://valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/elections-to-the-european-parliament/
The context: “How many British MPs are working for Israel?” by Jonathan Cook: https://www.jonathan-cook.net/blog/2017-01-08/how-many-british-mps-are-working-for-israel/
the US empire is a golem of the Wall St. banking mafia.
the Wall St. banking mafia have lots of brains but absolutely no loyalty to America’s long-term future and it’s this total lack of concern for America’s long term future that makes their actions appear stupid.
the key point here is maintaining the US empire was never their goal. their goal was to loot America and then move to China and they’ve been doing that very successfully for 40 years.
as a consequence of the banking mafia’s very successful looting of America the US empire is now too weak to do the zionist stuff which is why “Anglo-Zionist” is such a misnomer.
although there is an element of truth in the phrase it disguises the main driving force behind it all – which is the banks. if the primary goal of the ruling elite was Anglo-Zionist they would have conserved America’s power to use against Israel’s enemies (Israel first) whereas the banking mafia are money first, Israel second.
Thanks. You don’t see the attack on Russian forces as an escalation?
I think those drone attacks launched against the Hmeimim air base by militants have been going on for quite some time…obviously they are a nuisance and potentially dangerous to personnel and equipment but so far the Russian defenses have effectively repelled them…
I think it’s a dicey situation with the SAA offensive though because the terrorist supporters in the western media and deep state are already sounding the ‘chemical weapons’ trombones, as well as the usual agit prop about the Russians bombing ‘hospitals’ etc…it appears the SAA is going to go slowly in nibbles, instead of a huge offensive to keep these disgusting terrorist-supporting voices in our own media from going into hyperventilation…but I believe eventually all of Idlib province will be liberated…
You might want to check the Moon of Alabama blog…that guy does a great job covering Syria…
Absolutely, love MoA’s blog. I did see the recent expose of the OPCW snow job about last spring’s bullshit “attack” (they knew the shells were planted but omitted the engineering report from their initial news release, just shameful).
The micro brains of Swedish politically-correct purists of Marcuse leaning: “A story of how character assasinations are done in Liberal Sweden:” https://www.hannenabintuherland.com/otherregions/marcus-andersson-leftwing-assault-character-assasinations-liberal-sweden-racism-herland-report/
I don’t think that this very technical approach is valid anymore. Afaik the main “stealth” technology based on simple carbon fiber plates which are highly non reflective in radar bands. This explains the odd shape of the first “stealth” fighters. Obviously cutted carbon plates (there was little knowledge how to bend them at this time).
That is gone too. Today you can simply detect a flying object out of reflection changes in the mobile phone networks.
As an developer (civil, industrial and offshore tech.) I assume that the next generation will be an optical system. Today we have 50 Mpixel Sensors (which you can buy for very civil prices) that gains to unprecedented resolutions. Data rates are up to 50 pics per second as standard. Obvious, to me and therefore surely for the specialist- this makes a total passive observer system. Such this sensor, some lenses and a rotating mirror. Fast, high resolution, low cost and passive. The photocells on which this Sensors based on, are much more sensitive in infrared as in visible wavelengths. You have to coat them for normal photo operation otherwise they overdrive.
Pretty sure this is in development, maybe in operation. High risk to any attack fighter or bomber.
Pilot, they see you coming. At the same range of any – non behind horizon – radar system and you, know nothing.
Is it possible to feel sorry for John Bolton? I did, I felt a tinge when he went to Turkey and Edrogan refused to see him. Walking out after the rebuff, in the video he looked like Dogwood, the cartoon Blondies husband. Do forgive me.
The internet makes intentions harder to hide. The press was always the mouthpiece of power in the years of yore and as it’s today.
The ‘Ye Oldie Oded Yinon Plan’ will not fade.
This is a fight to death and will morph into East Vs West soon, pick your side amigos.
Rather than improving with time, Saker, you just get worse. Your headline describes Putinist Russia quite well.
You know the truth of Russia and why you can live there. You’ve already admitted to it.
Alfa158 #134
Why then not the courtecy of apologising?
Some suggest the Us deliberately let the Lockerbie catastrophe happen as controlled retribution. That isnt based on loose speculation but on the suspicious behaviour of some high level figures indicating foreknowledge and moreover people who travelled on that flight carried info concerning the Iran-Contras affaire, damaging to other high level figures. Two flies or more in one swat… The crash-cite saw Us personell swarming allover the place before the scottish police. Seemingly eagerly looking for something from the plane.
There are numerous cases of homosexuals attacking others. Almost all sexual assaults against men are by homosexuals, including in prisons, boarding schools, the Catholic priesthood and Boy Scouts. I have not become bigoted that is ridiculous. I don’t persecute anybody or call for them to be and nor do I discriminate. I simply do not approve and your desire to enforce my acceptance is nothing less than fascism. It is also the problem I have developedd since having once been much more accepting. The whole LGBTQ agenda is quite fascist and loud and obnoxious these days. Hence my dissaproval.
I can hardly be a Trump style bigot. I’m a Shia Muslim who strongly supports Iran, Hezbollah and Syria and I totally oppose the existence of “Israel” as an apartheid, illegal ongoing military adventure. That also doesn’t mean I seek persecution or harm on “Israelis” either, just the dissolution of their horrible mistake of a state. Same as the USSR dissoolved. The end of persecution and dispossesion of the native people the long suffering Palestinians. So that kind of punctures that silly balloon of yours.
Whatever mate but your little projected screed sure didn’t successfuly paint me as a homophobe or bigot either.
On the whole I agree with your considered essay. The word abomination is harsh under the circumstances and it was used in reference to my religion which like most uses such language. It is not appropriate for someone not of the same faith. I additionally do not ascribe to the more strident exhortations of many Muslims who follow less tolerant schools of thought than I. I don’t persecute or
I would still maintain that homosexuality is unnatural for the same reason I used that adjective in the first instance though. The fact it is seen in roughly the same numbers in many other species doesn’t make it natural in my eyes, it remains an abberation since it serves no reproductive purpose. All homosexuals men and women I have known were broken in such a way that their unnatural sexuality expressed itself. It is abberant behaviour and remains so in nature. Even philosophically if as I do one presumes the universe is binary in nature.