S-300 in Syria - a Preliminary Assessment

We now know a little more about which version of the S-300 family the Russians have delivered to the Syrians: the Russians have converted a number of S-300PM and S-300P2 systems to the export version S-300PMU-2 “Favorit” which, by the way, is also the version Russia delivered to the Iranians and to the Chinese. This system uses the 48N6E2 missile and has an official range of 195km. I will skip the rest of the technical details and just say that this is a recent modification with excellent capabilities, so all the rumors about Russia delivering some antiquated version of the S-300 are now proven false (as usual). In fact, this is not the first time that the Russians have delivered an “Israeli-restraining” air defense system: in 1983 the USSR delivered a number of S-200VE “Vega-E” (SA-5b) air defense systems to Syria which significantly limited Israeli operations over and even around (AWACS) Syria.
Combined with the EW systems also delivered by Russia, these air defense systems clearly are having an impact on US and Israeli operations. And while the Americans are admitting that this is a problem for them, the Israelis, as usual, have both complained about this delivery and boasted that they did not care at all. adding that they would continue to bomb Syria whenever they feel the need. The Israelis have even declared that they would be willing to kill Russian crews if their aircraft are shot at. Except, of course, that so far the Israelis have stayed out of the Syrian skies (keep in mind that according to Israeli sources in 2017 the IDF attacked Syria over 200 times, roughly one attack every 2nd day!).
This time around, not only are the Israelis facing a much more competent air defense system, this system is also highly mobile and therefore much harder to locate, which will greatly complicate future attacks. Furthermore, since one S-300PMU2 battalion can track 300 targets (and engage 36 with 72 missiles simultaneously) at a very long range, the Syrians will now improve their early warning capabilities tremendously, which will make it much harder for the Israelis to successfully conduct surprise attacks against Syria.
Sooner or later, however, we can be pretty confident that both the Israelis and the US will have to try to strike Syria again, if only for PR purposes. In fact, this should not be too difficult for them, here is why:
First, and contrary to what is often claimed, there are not enough S-300/S-400′s in Syria to indeed “lock” all of the Syrian airspace. Yes, the Russians did create a de-facto no-fly zone over Syria, but not one which could withstand a large and determined attack. What the combined Russian and Syrian forces have done so far is to deny some specific segments of the airspace above and around Syria to the AngloZionist aggressors. This means that they can protect some specific, high-value targets. However, as soon as the US/Israelis get a feel for what has been deployed and where, and how this entire integrated air defense network works, they will be able to plan strikes which, while not terribly effective, will be presented by the propaganda machine as a major success for the AngloZionists.
Second, air defense operations are always a game of numbers. Even if you assume that each of the air defense missile has a probability of a kill of 1 (meaning that every air defense missile fired will destroy one incoming missile), you still cannot shoot down more missiles than what your own stores allow you to fire. The US/NATO/CENTCOM can, if needed, engage many more missiles in a saturation attack than the Russians have available for defense. This is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.
Third, the US/NATO/CENTCOM/IDF all have advanced EW capabilities which will allow them to try to disrupt the Russian fire and reconnaissance capabilities, especially if low RCS aircraft (such as the F-22, F-35, B-1B, etc.) are used in the attacks. Low-RCS aircraft (and missiles) don’t have to operate alone and, in reality, they are often engaged with the support of a determined EW effort.
Finally, the Empire also has long-range weapons which could be used to strike Syria (such as the AGM-158 JASSM low-RCS standoff air-launched cruise missile), especially during a combined electronic warfare and standoff antiradiation missile attack.
So, all the AngloZionists really need to do is to be very careful in their choice of paths of approach and choice of targets, use low-RCS aircraft and missiles under the cover of a robust EW engagement and then use a large enough number of missiles to give the appearance that the Empire has defeated the Russian and Syrian air defenses.
Judging by their past attacks against Syria, the US and the Israelis are far more concerned with the need to appear very powerful, effective and quasi-invulnerable than by actually achieving some meaningful military objective. Of course, this need to appear invulnerable also means that the AngloZionists really cannot afford to have one of their aircraft shot down, hence their current reluctance to test out the Syrian air defense capabilities.
Sooner or later, however, the Israelis will have to try to “defeat the S-300″ as they would put it.
The problem for the Israelis is that they don’t really have any good options. The problem is not so much a technological one as it is a political one.
Let’s assume that the Israelis conduct a successful strike against a meaningful target (if their attack is symbolic, the Russians and Syrians can just limit their reply to the usual protests and denunciations, but take no real action). What would Russia do? Well, the Russians (Shoigu specifically) have already indicated that, if needed, they would increase the number of S-300 batteries (and required support systems) delivered to Syria. Thus, the main effect of a successful attack on Syria will be to make subsequent attacks even harder to plan and execute. Would that really be a desirable outcome for the Israelis? I don’t think so.
If each successful Israeli strike makes each subsequent strike even harder while increasing the danger for Israeli aircraft, what would be the point of such attacks? Are there any truly high-value targets in Syria whose destruction by the IDF would justify triggering a further degradation of the situation in Syria? Conversely, if you were Syrian (or Iranian), would you not want the Israelis to strike Syria (or even S-300 batteries) hard enough to force the Russians to deliver even more air defense systems (not necessarily S-300s by the way!)?
Just as with the case of Hezbollah in Lebanon (which the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982 helped create), and the coming to power of Hassan Nasrallah at the head of Hezbollah (which the murder of Abbas al Moussawi by the Israelis in 1992 propelled to the position of Secretary General of the organization), the Israelis are re-discovering again and again the truism: while simple, brute force violence does appear to be effective in the short term, in the mid to long-term it always fails unless backed by meaningful political measures. The big axiomatic truth which the Israelis still are stubbornly refusing to recognize is that all true security is always collective (something the Russians have been repeating for years now). In the case of Syria, Israel would be much, much better off negotiating some kind of deal with the Russians, the Iranians and the Syrians (even an unofficial one!) than trying to prevail by blowing up targets in Syria.
I would even argue that with the Trump presidency now dramatically increasing the rate of collapse of the AngloZionist Empire the Israelis need to start making plans to involve other actors in their regional policy. The truth is that the US is not in a position anymore to remain a key player in Middle-Eastern politics and that decades of abject submission to the Likudnik agenda have irreparably damaged the US credibility and influence in the Middle-East (and the rest of the world).
I would compare the delivery of S-300PMU-2 “Favorit” batteries to Syria to a chess opening or an irreversible move like castling: it does not, by itself, decide the outcome of the game, but it does create a baseline environment in which both players will need to operate. For the Russians, the next step is quite obvious: to continue to deliver all types of air defense systems to the Syrians (especially more Pantsirs) with the goal of eventually being able to protect the entire Syrian airspace from any attacks by the US or Israel. The main elements of a multi-layered air defense network are already deployed, Syria now only needs larger numbers. I very much hope that Russia will provide them.
S-300 are useless if you don’t use them.
A major decision point will be if and when the Syrians/Russians decide to make good on Putin’s threat to retaliate against not just the attacking aircraft or missiles, but the platform that launched them. Unlike F-16s or cruise missiles, the “platforms that launch them” cannot easily evade retaliation. Furthermore, such an act of retaliation is completely justified self-defense.
Once this turning point is reached, attackers will have to accept the possibility of significant losses after every attack. This will short-circuit the cat and mouse game of F-16 versus S 300.
For what it’s worth, I believe that turning point has already been reached regarding any attacks on Russian assets.
How many F-22s…F-15s can the US Public tolerate being blown out of the Syrian sky?
Russia has already given Israel what it originally wanted in Syria, i.e. elimination of most of the Syrian chemical weapons. It has tried to effect a reasonable compromise and kept the Iranians away from the Israeli border. So the issue is whether the Israelis are willing to escalate to get more then the Russian attempt at a fair compromise.
I’m sure a lot of analysts on both sides would like clarification on just how the F-35s would perform against the more advanced S-300 and even the S-400 AA systems. Resolving this unknown issue might even foster stability because both sides would know what they are working with. It would be a dry run for an attack on Iran, for example.
However, there are other pressure points that Russia could bring to bear against Israel. Pressuring Israel in turn pressures the US Congress because of the enormous AIPAC influence.
Yep, hardware does not matter. What matters is the will to use it. We shall see.
I had always thought that the USA was a nation where Christian citizens were free to practice their faith(s) as they choose to, as are citizens who follow other religious faiths too. Where did you get the idea that “America is a Christian Nation”?
But not if you don’t have to use them because their presence keeps the adversary at bay.
“with the Trump presidency now dramatically increasing the rate of collapse of the AngloZionist Empire”
That’s not Trump. That’s demographic replacement via mass immigration. Learn the lesson and apply it well.
Living as a minority in countries around the world the Jewish people have learned a lesson of maintaining loyalty within their own ranks combined with mistrust and combativeness with outsiders, i.e. everybody else.
Now that they have their own country the realities change. Expect their cultural and psychological change to lag far behind.
You are not familiar with the concept of deterrence?
How foolish! Is an arsenal of thermonuclear weapons useless unless you use them? Is President Theodor Roosevelt’s big stick useless unless you use it? Please, think before you write.
True, but that is not guaranteed. In the past the US and Israel has called Putin’s bluff.
How stupid to compare thermonuclear weapons (offensive) with an air defense system (defensive).
Are you not familiar with the fact that Russian personnel an material are present in Syria and still the US and Israel attack the Syrian government and military at will…..where is the deterrence???
You’re right that Russia certainly hasn’t deterred all US and Israeli interference in Syria.
But wouldn’t Assad have been overthrown, and Islamists installed as the Syrian government, without Russia’s intervention?
As a Russian, I do not fully understand the value of maintaining Assad regime in Syria. Could you explain it to me?
Suppose Russia never intervened and Assad got overthrown and killed. That concerns Russia how?
As I see it, Sebastapol is virtually useless without a Mediterranean base. An expanded Russian base in Syria is required to justify the damage from annexing Crimea. Ultimately there will probably be one in Morocco too, on the Atlantic.
There might have been some thought about Qatari gas pipelines as well.
Putin stated, probably correctly that he was concerned about Islamic fundamentalists based 24 drive away from Russia’s borders – ie Islamic North Caucasus. TInvolvement was probably not intended to get this deep.
The great deterrent effect is that the US is risk averse to losses of men and their enormously expensive military hardware. I was in the Air Force during Vietnam and the SA-2 SAMs were less effective than had been believed before the war, their kill rate was only about 2% of launches. Nevertheless, the slow bleed of men and planes was a factor in wearing down the US will. In Syria even one $250M F-22 or F-35 being brought down in a war that none of our citizens think we should be involved in, will shock Americans and puncture the confidence in easy wins. As a result I would expect the US to stick with stand-off cruise missile attacks that will work as propaganda displays, but not affect the ability of Syria to win the civil war and preserve the integrity of their country.
Optionality is a good thing; Putin is keeping a number of options, within the region as well as without, by keeping Assad in power and Latakia open. The prevention of competing pipelines to Europe limited is quite valuable to Russia.
“Keeping a number of options” doesn’t sound to me like a compelling national-security interest, that can justify military intervention. Let’s face it, 3 years after Putin brought Russia into Syria, we still don’t fully understand why he did it, or what was going on inside Putin’s head at the time. We have a number of competing explanations, some of them more charitable to Russian leadership, than the others.
A pipeline could run from the Gulf to Europe through Iraq without touching Syria. Or up through Iran into the Caucasus. The fact is though that there aren’t going to be any pipelines until the area is peaceful and free of insurgents.
That’s going to take a long time.
Perhaps, but that doesn’t mean Russia is a deterrent to the US or Israel in Syria.
Russia couldn’t let one of its few remaining imperial proxies collapse.
Of course there isn’t much reason to have imperial proxies. Russians should worry much more about their demographic decline than playing Cold War games in the Levant. America and Iran too.
I think partly Putin wants to demonstrate that, yes, there is a country willing to defy the USA. I also think that Putin and the Russian military want to test their new weapons and technology. And I agree with what the others who replied to you have said as well….
That was, as you say in the past, but things have changed.
After the IL20 incident, the publicly apparent split in the Kremlin resulted in the Russian military taking the Syrian theatre out of Putin’s hands. Doubtless, they let their Western counterparts know that the rules have changed and trying to call Shoigu/Gerasimov’s will have consequences.
Why is US so intent on removing Assad ?
I agree with all the reasons given by others, but there were overarching national interest imperatives as well.
Iran in particular, but also the entire M.E. is critical to the Russian-Chinese Eurasian integration project as well as to Russia’s strategic goal of becoming the grand arbiter of energy flows on the continent.
Had Assad fallen to IS, both of the above would have suffered serious setbacks.
Indeed, a book like Uncle Tom’s Cabin could only have had an enormous impact in what was obviously a Christiananized society circa 1850′s.
I read it about 25 years ago, and it’s quite clear to me that no ways would it have had the impact it had back then in the post-Christian secular society that we have today.
Harriet Beecher Stowe, the author, wrote in a style that was unmistakably relevant only to a Christian culture, whether the common folks were churchy or not.
Yes of course, but even though that option was always available, that is exactly the one they never wanted. If they didn’t want the whole enchilada they would never have embarked on this plan to destroy and subjugate everything in their path, from their neighbors to the US, to the Russians.
In the long run, they’re going to create BIG Israel no matter how many bodies it’s going to cost everyone else.
The Israeli Jews are fearful of losing a pilot to capture – they can use standoff air-to-ground and ground-to-ground missiles to probe and wear down the s-300 defenses.
Here’s my theory:
Serbs, Afghans, Iraqis, and Syrians were famed for their weapons making abilities
Syria is the only one of those nations that hadn’t been destroyed by the United States.
” Judging by their past attacks against Syria, the US and the Israelis are far more concerned with the need to appear very powerful, effective and quasi-invulnerable than by actually achieving some meaningful military objective. Of course, this need to appear invulnerable also means that the AngloZionists really cannot afford to have one of their aircraft shot down, hence their current reluctance to test out the Syrian air defense capabilities. ”
Empires are to a large extent bluff.
Great Britain was deeply shocked when little yellow men sank the invincible battle ships Repulse and Prince of Wales, from planes, and overran the fortress Singapore through the back door jungle, coming on bicycles.
Arthur Swinson, ‘De val van Singapore’, Antwerpen 1976 ( Defeat in Malaya, 1969)
The long discussion here about Vietnam baffles me.
Dien Bien Phu was supposed to be impregnable.
Alas, the base was little more than a runway in a steep valley, after Vietnamese did the impossible, bringing heavy guns by hand on the other side of the mountains through thick jungle to positions in the rocks, hardly to be found, where they could fire downwards on the base, the godfather of the base committed suicide, and the French were beaten.
The USA tried to continue French colonial rule.
But, as the French, also in Algeria, the USA was driven out.
French rule was far worse than for example British rule in Birma, read Orwell’s Burmese Days.
Despite all their cruelties, something gentlemenly exists in the British, as some German soldiers in WWII also knew.
They liked to surrender to British troops, and they were right.
There are probably many excellent reasons for Russia to support Damascus. I don’t pretend to understand someone as intelligent as Putin; I won’t try to guess all of his reasons for intervening in the Middle East.
However, I can see one reason. As a Russian, you should vividly remember the Chechen wars. Only a Russian liberal would be unable or unwilling to understand that a repetition of those conflicts would be horrible. A repetition would be likely if terrorist groups like ISIS or Al Qaeda (al Nusra, Hayat Tahrir al Sham, or whatever they are calling themselves this week) were dominant in Syria and therefore were free to infiltrate the Russian Federation.
(By the way, the potential of such an infiltration to hurt Russia was undoubtedly why the U.S. and Israel are supporting terrorists in Syria. Israel has actually been giving medical care to injured Al Qaeda fighters.)
As Putin says, it’s important to kill the terrorists in Syria, and he is doing that very successfully. He probably has other motivations, but anti-terrorism is a reason that (to me) completely justifies the small Russian presence in Syria.
(The U.S. claims to be fighting ISIS, but somehow never manages to seriously damage them. The claim is a lie, of course, and the reality is totally the opposite.)
Anyone who thinks Trump hasn’t been hastening the end of the Empire. has been asleep for the last two years. It would be nice to think that he was doing on purpose but that really is a bridge too far.
Natural gas pipelines are tricky: you end up locked in a long-term relationship with multiple transit countries, whose governments may not always behave rationally (just look at the Ukraine lol).
Qatar already exports its gas in the form of LNG, and has no real need for a pipeline. Saudi Arabia doesn’t have gas. So it’s a safe bet that no pipelines will run through Syrian territory regardless of what happens to Assad.
The Israeli’s aren’t going to change. The key to world peace lies with the Anglos in breaking up the Anglo/Zionist alliance. Without the Anglos, the Zionists and Israel lose their power – so it’s rather bizarre and incomprehensible that the Zionists are making such an effort to trash the Anglo people and Anglo culture at all levels.
If Anglo societies reject Jewish activism, then a large part of Jewish power has gone, and Israel is seriously at risk.
No doubt that the Likudnik agenda has seriously damaged US credibility (quite apart from the financial and cultural damage).
IMO 9/11 was an attempted coup that failed (with the Zionists aiming for absolute power – a US replay of Russia October 1917 – this time through a National Emergency using existing COG Continuity of Government legislation) and we are experiencing the messy aftermath. The US remains a shaky Democracy with increasing awareness of Zionist subversion in the media and government, and the facts of WMD, 9/11, USS Liberty, ME wars etc. starting to become public knowledge ( in other words, Jewish power is weakening quite fast).
This is quite a climbdown! Suddenly, Putin’s hordes are no longer invincible! Essentially, the author is admitting that Putin is bogged down in a war he cannot win. That, of course, haas been obvious from day one but his supporters, particularly his American supporters, have been trying to hype the thing into a victory. Indeed, it has been claimed on multiple occasions that he has already won! Reality is starting to dawn.
Or, at least in their later stages of decline.
True enough. It was inconceivable to the British that Singapore would fall to the Japanese.
The Russians have done enough to keep Syria intact for the most part. There is only so much you can do against the US military if they are determined without going nuclear.
The US has lost a lot of credibility over Syria. Assad is still running the place and the US had been shown to be using terrorists as proxy armies. The reaction of the US to Russia’s offer to help wipe out ISIS in Syria was funny. They had to pretend to agree yet somehow thwart them from destroying their proxies.
See #28. If one’s overriding goal is Global Hegemony, the “7 countries in 5 years” that Wesley Clark talked about is a geo-strategic imperative. Assad was in the same portfolio with Saddam, Gaddafi, and the Kims. Iran’s Ayatollahs are in that portfolio as well.
It’s interesting to note that all of those countries shared an aversion to IMF controlled central banking. Libya & Iraq were disabused of that notion of course, but the others are hanging on under duress.
Agreed, with the addition of the Patriot Acts and DHS enabling acts, every piece of legislation required to legally turn the US into a totalitarian state is in place and lying in wait for the right moment. One wonders whether the stoking of current socio-political divides and tensions is intended to hasten the “right moment’s” arrival.
You are correct in that Russia saved Assad’s derriere. The situation especially with regard to refugees would have been a lot worse if the Russians weren’t there. They have deterred the Anglo Zionist beast to some extent and now because of the new weaponry will be able to reduce Zionist air actions. The Syrians could use the S 400 missile and some modern surface to surface missiles to threaten Israel itself.
It’s curious isn’t it? Jews hate Christianity and Europeans but need it to survive in the brave new world. A pox on them.
Bogged down ? Yes bogged down the same way US is bogged down in Germany with thousands of troops.
Yet, you and I both know that Israel will eventually launch an attack, if for no other reason than to test the response and effectiveness of the system.
I have long argued that if Christians actually practiced Christianity, they would find themselves more often in agreement with Muslims, rather than disagreement.
Zionist Israel and the Zionist dual citizens who are in control of the U.S. are hell bent to start a war with Russia which these demented satan worshiping warmongers feel they can survive in their DUMBS aka deep underground military bases which they have throughout the U.S. and Israel and which are connected by underground tunnels, and these satan worshipers have no thought for what they will find on top when the nuclear exchange ends.
The fact that the Zionists did 911 which killed some 3000 Americans shows the diabolical demented depravity that constitutes their thinking and they did 911 to get the excuse to throw America into 17 years and counting of a Mideast slaughter house that has no end in sight and is all for the Zionist NWO and as a sacrifice to their god satan.
God bless Putin and Russia for defending Syria against the diabolical demented zionist Israelis, for without Russia Syria would cease to exist.
To advance the prophesies of Greater Israel.
This doesn’t make much sense to me. How does allying itself with an isolated Middle Eastern regime (which doesn’t even have much oil!) turns Russia into “grand arbiter of energy flows”?
And if survival of Assad is so important to the Chinese, the why is Russia doing all the work? We would certainly appreciate, if the Chinese took up at least some of the financial burden of supporting Syrian regime. All these T90-s, Pantsyrs and S300 supplied to Syria do not grow on trees, you know.
This article, while not without faults and inconsistencies, I think comes pretty close to what the Kremlins have in mind. It also, at least partially, potentially explains their timidity in the Ukraine relative to Syria. It seems to me that Putin has, from the very beginning of his presidency, viewed the world almost exclusively through the prism of energy geopolitics. Whether that’s the correct way to view the world, or not, from Russia’s perspective is of course up for debate. But it seems to me that if they are operating within this paradigm, they are doing so rather shrewdly.
https://www.thecairoreview.com/essays/russias-new-energy-gamble/
Missiles and defenses are all very well, but it might be better if they are never used. Hard power is necessary to backstop soft power, but don’t forget about soft power.
Maybe Russia should send a Christmas card to America. A Christmas Special for a nation fallen into darkness. The ballet, Russian orchestra, Tchaikovsky and choirs singing hallelujah. Get some Russian oligarchs to pay for it.
Have a Very Merry Russian Christmas.
And get this:
Chechen wars weren’t caused by foreign infiltration, however. They were caused by Chechen nationalism, and made possible by weakness and general disfunction of the Russian state during 1990s. Russia, through its own stupidity and conflicting messages, led Chechen people to believe that secession is possible for them. Russian state, through its own corruption and incompetence, left them warehouses of arms, which they would use to wage war on Russians.
I’d like to think that new Chechen war cannot happen right now, because Russia is no longer such a basketcase…
But if the goal is stopping terrorist infiltration, you do this by implementing border controls. The notion, that we must go to some far away Middle Eastern country, and bomb terrorsts over there, or else they will come to attack us over here, it sounds a lot like the argument US neocons were making to sell their War on Terror. It wasn’t true then, and it isn’t true now.
Great points.
Since the latter half of the 18th century (ie the conclusion of the French and Indian War and just prior to the 1776 Revolution) when already the British Empire was approaching something like global hegemony, multiple opportunities have been missed within the Anglo-sphere to put a halt to the madness of the present catastrophically destructive trajectory.
In addition to first and foremost a great deal of soul searching, one of those things to have been done, but wasn’t (and hasn’t been at present) would have been to put to an end the long term, ultimately destructive to both, dysfunctional relationship which has existed between the Anglo-Saxon and Jewish peoples by the amicable if at all possible separation of the Anglo-Saxon and Jewish peoples.
And I’d like to think I’d say exactly the same as above (including the last part) if I was Jewish.
Lavrov explicitly promised the Saudis a pipeline through Syria in his 2015 charm offensive. maybe it would be someone else’s gas but the Saudis still produce gas as a by product in their smaller newer fields.
Qatar has LNG but pipelines are cheaper for large bulk which is what the Qataris have to sell. The tankers can still go to Japan.
That would make Israel and China a Christian nation, wouldn’t it?
Putin is bogged down in a war he cannot win. So is the US. Michael Kenny is an acute observer.
you know Minnesota has both Somalis and Hmongs from opposite sides of the world…you know why…because of constant US gov interference in others countries.. the constant US warmongering ever since the end of WWll has brought in mass loads of others…the US starts all these military aggression and then hauls home a bunch of immigrants.. same with Korea…what has the US done in the ME attacked others and this time Euro got the consequences…
{I have long argued……}
Not very convincing argument.
I don’t know what you consider ‘actually practicing’ Christianity, but notwithstanding today’s Christians-in-name-only (mostly) in the West, Christians were surely devoted practitioners since the birth of Christ, and yet Muslim invading hordes emanating from the Arabian peninsula ethnically cleansed, forcibly Islamized, exterminated Christians from its birthplace in the Middle East. There were no Muslims in Middle East: now there are hardly any Christians left there.
I am sure you know the situation of Christians in countries where fundamentalist Islam takes power, e.g. the plight of indigenous Christians of Egypt, the Copts, during the short reign of the Muslim brotherhood there.
Where do you see any commonality between Islam and Christianity?
Note: I don’t know and I don’t care what the holy books of each say. I judge by what is actually practiced by its adherence at large.
btw: I also have no illusion that there is such a thing as, quote “Judeo-Christian”. No such thing. I don’t see _any_ commonality between Jewish and Christian religious practices. In fact I see far more of same between Islam and Jewish religion.
Sorry, but I don’t have time or energy to read this long-ass text. Could you summarise its main ideas in your own words?
Russia as an “energy superpower” is definitely an important theme in Kremlin’s domestic messaging, yet it’s still not clear how Assad figures into this: it’s not like Russia needs Assad to sell its oil.
Syria is under crippling economic sanctions, effectively cut-off from international trade, is not a transit route, and has little energy reserves of its own, so what’s the upside of getting involved in Syria and how is this shrewd?
Pretty hilariously ironic that the traits that have served them so wel subverting other Nation’s might just end in the destruction of their own nation. Fitting.
The point is that a chess piece – even one that never moves through the whole game – is never useless. The original point is taken, it was just an overstatement.
The good news from my perspective is that:
A) The secular (whiter) Arabs in Syria, Assad’s Syria back by the Russians have won the civil war in Syria against Islamists throat cutters backed by Israel and John McCain – who is now dead.
B) Russia won the second war in Chetnia and has crushed mountain Islamist Jihadists like those that fought Russians in Afghanistan, again the STUPID American Conservatives (Reagan) back the Mountain Muslim Jihadists that morphed in to the Taliban.
Russian polices in both Syria and Chetnia was/is to back a pro Russian strong man. In Chetnia the strong man is nominally Islamic, but he looks 98% like White Slavic Russian.
Why can’t we do something similar in Norther Mexico? Back a strong man tough guy pro White American?
Locked in a stalemate can have strategic advantages over being locked out.
But we know what it looks like when Americans participate Christianity and we know it doesn’t look like Islam. I understand what you’re trying to say here, but the main difference is Christianity is practiced by Christians, mostly – but not solely! – practiced by Europeans. Islam is mostly practiced by Semetics. Any theological similarities in source text will be filtered through generations of interpretations as to how each tenet functions in the real word.
Felix Keverich says:
“But if the goal is stopping terrorist infiltration, you do this by implementing border controls. The notion, that we must go to some far away Middle Eastern country, and bomb terrorsts over there, or else they will come to attack us over here, it sounds a lot like the argument US neocons were making to sell their War on Terror. It wasn’t true then, and it isn’t true now.”
I respond:
Yes, this is true – but you are trying to use reason to explain why the Neo Conservative policy on Islamic terror in the USA doesn’t work.
The (Jewish) Neo Conservatives are not being honest and reasonable finding the best ways to limit, eliminate Islamic terror/slaughter here in the USA or in Europe, UK, Australia – the West.
No instead they are pursuing foreign policies and immigration policies designed to
Bring anarchy and chaos to in Arab and Persian countries neighboring Israel
Bring anarchy and racial chaos to the United States by mass 3rd world immigration
The Jewish Neo Conservative policy has 3 major components:
1) Invade the world for Israel
2) Invite the world to USA/the West – end White European majority rule
3) In hoc to the world, endless borrowing from the Fed Reserve Central bank to pay for 1&2
That’s the policy of chaos and destruction for every nation except the Jewish ethno state of Israel.
Kudos that this author seems to have finally realized that Russian weapons are not invincible, and that US weapons and jamming etc. can be formidable.
And agreed, in many ways it doesn’t matter if the US can make effective attacks against such defensive weapons. Carefully picking targets, using the most expensive low-observable terrain-following missiles, using saturation… surely. The point is, that these kind of attacks are very very expensive, and not even the US can afford too many of them. Dropping dumb and semi-dumb bombs from manned aircraft is fairly cheap (by modern military standards) but the Russian air defenses may have taken that option off the table.
Could the S300′s be good enough that, by allowing only very expensive massed strikes, they have taken away the American strategy of remotely blowing up a country’s infrastructure and sending it back to the stone age? This might indeed be a global game changer…
But foreign infiltration can cause unrest.
Can you look at someone and tell if he is going to blow up an apartment building? Can you afford to do a deep background check on everyone who enters your country, including millions of tourists? Of course not. It is better all around to simply kill the terrorists before they spread like cancers, and that is what Putin’s doing in Syria.
Carroll Price is correct.
A fundamental ideological shared value between Christian Catholics and Muslims is their common, unambiguous rejection of Usury.
Usury is the Nr1 means by which the Talmudic Tribe controls world affairs: nothing else matters more than the Cabal’s domination over the global financial industry and nothing will ever change until this domination is brought down.
Syria hosts Hezbollah and acts as it’s supply line to Lebanon, this puts it it a defacto state of war with Israel and on the Iranian side of the regional axis. It also can provide alternative petroleum supplies that compete with the Saudis. Think: Saudi-Israeli-US, versus Iranian-Syrian-Hezbollah.
I don’t think the Russians are in bed with the other side of the axis the same way the US is but they have an interest in restraining US hegemony and applying a cost to back door “secret” alliances which, as WWI taught, can get out of hand.
Israel overplayed her cards and lost it. Syria is not going to be partitioned and weakened. Star of David’s Kurdistan is not going to happen. Iran and Hezbollah are not going anywhere. Mohammad bone Saw is on his way out as is Jared and as is the arsonist ORANGEguTANG with live grenades in hands. Israel can return the Golan Heights to Syria or engage in a land war because IAF is not going into Syria anymore ( at least unscathed) and/or Israel Air Trafic Control is superseded by mobile Syrian S300 AD/A2.
