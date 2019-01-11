Placing the USA on a Collapse Continuum with Dmitry Orlov

The West is rotting!
Yes, maybe, but what a nice smell…
Old Soviet joke
The word ‘catastrophe‘ has several meanings, but in its original meaning in Greek the word means a “sudden downturn” (in Greek katastrophē ‘overturning, sudden turn,’ from kata- ‘down’ + strophē ‘turning’). As for the word “superpower” it also has several possible definitions, but my preferred one is this one “Superpower is a term used to describe a state with a dominant position, which is characterized by its extensive ability to exert influence or project power on a global scale. This is done through the combined-means of economic, military, technological and cultural strength, as well as diplomatic and soft power influence. Traditionally, superpowers are preeminent among the great powers” this one, “an extremely powerful nation, especially one capable of influencing international events and the acts and policies of less powerful nations” or this one “an international governing body able to enforce its will upon the most powerful states“.
I have mentioned the very visible decline of the US and its associated Empire in many of my articles already, so I won’t repeat it here other than to say that the “ability to exert influence and impose its will” is probably the best criteria to measure the magnitude of the fall of the US since Trump came to power (the process was already started by Dubya and Obama, but it sure accelerated with The Donald). But I do want to use a metaphor to revisit the concept of catastrophe.
If you place an object in the middle of a table and then push it right to the edge, you will exert some amount of energy we can call “E1”. Then, if the edge of the table is smooth and you just push the object over the edge, you exercise a much smaller amount of energy we can call “E2”. And, in most cases (if the table is big enough), you will also find that E1 is much bigger than E2 yet E2, coming after E1 took place, triggered a much more dramatic event: instead of smoothly gliding over the table top, the object suddenly falls down and shatters. That sudden fall can also be called a “catastrophe”. This is also something which happens in history, take the example of the Soviet Union.
The fate of all empires…
Some readers might recall how Alexander Solzhenitsyn repeatedly declared in the 1980s that he was sure that the Soviet regime would collapse and that he would return to Russia. He was, of course, vitriolically ridiculed by all the “specialists” and “experts”. After all, why would anybody want to listen to some weird Russian exile with politically suspicious ideas (there were rumors of “monarchism” and “anti-Semitism”) when the Soviet Union was an immense superpower, armed to the teeth with weapons, with an immense security service, with political allies and supporters worldwide? Not only that, but all the “respectable” specialists and experts were unanimous that, while the Soviet regime had various problems, it was very far from collapse. The notion that NATO would soon replace the Soviet military not only in eastern Europe, but even in part of the Soviet Union was absolutely unthinkable. And yet it all happened, very, very fast. I would argue that the Soviet union completely collapsed in the span of less than 4 short years: 1990-1993. How and why this happened is beyond the scope of this article, but what is undeniable is that in 1989 the Soviet Union was still an apparently powerful entity, while by the end of 1993, it was gone (smashed into pieces by the very nomenklatura which used to rule over it). How did almost everybody miss that?
Because ideologically-poisoned analysis leads to intellectual complacence, a failure of imagination and, generally, an almost total inability to even hypothetically look at possible outcomes. This is how almost all the “Soviet specialists” got it wrong (the KGB, by the way, had predicted this outcome and warned the Politburo, but the Soviet gerontocrats were ideologically paralyzed and were both unable, and often unwilling, to take any preventative action). The Kerensky masonic regime in 1917 Russia, the monarchy in Iran or the Apartheid regime in South Africa also collapsed very fast once the self-destruction mechanism was in place and launched.
You can think of that “regime self-destruction mechanism” as our E1 phase in our metaphor above. As for E2, you can think of it as whatever small-push like event which precipitates the quick and final collapse, apparently with great ease and minimum energy spent.
At this point it is important to explain what exactly a “final collapse” looks like. Some people are under the very mistaken assumption that a collapsed society or country looks like a Mad Max world. This is not so. The Ukraine has been a failed state for several years already, but it still exists on the map. People live there, work, most people still have electricity (albeit not 24/7), a government exists, and, at least officially, law and order is maintained. This kind of collapsed society can go on for years, maybe decades, but it is in a state of collapse nonetheless, as it has reached all the 5 Stages of Collapse as defined by Dmitry Orlov in his seminal book “The Five Stages of Collapse: Survivors’ Toolkit” where he mentions the following 5 stages of collapse:
- Stage 1: Financial collapse. Faith in “business as usual” is lost.
- Stage 2: Commercial collapse. Faith that “the market shall provide” is lost.
- Stage 3: Political collapse. Faith that “the government will take care of you” is lost.
- Stage 4: Social collapse. Faith that “your people will take care of you” is lost.
- Stage 5: Cultural collapse. Faith in “the goodness of humanity” is lost.
Having personally visited Argentina in the 1970s and 1980s, and seen the Russia of the early 1990s, I can attest that a society can completely collapse while maintaining a lot of the external appearances of a normal still functioning society. Unlike the Titanic, most collapsed regimes don’t fully sink. They remain about half under water, and half above, possibly with an orchestra still playing joyful music. And in the most expensive top deck cabins, a pretty luxurious lifestyle can be maintained by the elites. But for most of the passengers such a collapse results in poverty, insecurity, political instability and a huge loss in welfare. Furthermore, in terms of motion, a half-sunk ship is no ship at all.
Here is the crucial thing: as long as the ship’s PA systems keep announcing great weather and buffet brunches, and as long as most of the passengers remain in their cabins and watch TV instead of looking out of the window, the illusion of normalcy can be maintained for a fairly long while, even after a collapse. During the E1 phase outlined above, most passengers will be kept in total ignorance (lest they riot or protest) and only when E2 strikes (totally unexpectedly for most passengers) does reality eventually destroy the ignorance and illusions of the brainwashed passengers.
Obama was truly the beginning of the end
I have lived in the US from 1986-1991 and from 2002 to today and there is no doubt in my mind whatsoever that the country has undergone a huge decline over the past decades. In fact, I would argue that the US has been living under E1 condition since at least Dubya and that this process dramatically accelerated under Obama and Trump. I believe that we reached the E2 “edge of the table” moment in 2018 and that from now on even a relatively minor incident can result in a sudden downturn (i.e. a “catastrophe”). Still, I decided to check with the undisputed specialist of this issue and so I emailed Dmitry Orlov and asked him the following question:
In your recent article “The Year the Planet Flipped Over” you paint a devastating picture of the state of the Empire:
It is already safe to declare Trump’s plan to Make America Great Again (MAGA) a failure. Beneath the rosy statistics of US economic growth hides the hideous fact that it is the result of a tax holiday granted to transnational corporations to entice them to repatriate their profits. While this hasn’t helped them (their stocks are currently cratering) it has been a disaster for the US government as well as for the economic system as whole. Tax receipts have shrunk. The budget deficit for 2018 exceeds $779 billion.
Meanwhile, the trade wars which Trump initiated have caused the trade deficit to increase by 17% from the year before. Plans to repatriate industrial production from low-cost countries remain vaporous because the three key elements which China had as it industrialized (cheap energy, cheap labor and low cost of doing business) are altogether missing. Government debt is already beyond reasonable and its expansion is still accelerating, with just the interest payments set to exceed half a trillion a year within a decade.
This trajectory does not bode well for the continued existence of the United States as a going concern. Nobody, either in the United States or beyond, has the power to significantly alter this trajectory. Trump’s thrashing about may have moved things along faster than they otherwise would have, at least in the sense of helping convince the entire world that the US is selfish, feckless, ultimately self-destructive and generally unreliable as a partner. In the end it won’t matter who was president of the US—it never has. Among those the US president has succeeded in hurting most are his European allies. His attacks on Russian energy exports to Europe, on European car manufacturers and on Europe’s trade with Iran have caused a fair amount of damage, both political and economic, without compensating for it with any perceived or actual benefits.
Meanwhile, as the globalist world order, which much of Europe’s population appears ready to declare a failure, begins to unravel, the European Union is rapidly becoming ungovernable, with established political parties unable to form coalitions with ever-more-numerous populist upstarts. It is too early to say that the EU has already failed altogether, but it already seems safe to predict that within a decade it will no longer remain as a serious international factor.
Although the disastrous quality and the ruinous mistakes of Europe’s own leadership deserve a lot of the blame, some of it should rest with the erratic, destructive behavior of their transoceanic Big Brother. The EU has already morphed into a strictly regional affair, unable to project power or entertain any global geopolitical ambitions. Same goes for Washington, which is going to either depart voluntarily (due to lack of funds) or get chased out from much of the world.
The departure from Syria is inevitable whether Trump, under relentless pressure from his bipartisan warmongers, backtracks on this commitment or not. Now that Syria has been armed with Russia’s up-to-date air defense weapons the US no longer maintains air superiority there, and without air superiority the US military is unable to do anything. Afghanistan is next; there, it seems outlandish to think that the Washingtonians will be able to achieve any sort of reasonable accommodation with the Taliban.
Their departure will spell the end of Kabul as a center of corruption where foreigners steal humanitarian aid and other resources. Somewhere along the way the remaining US troops will also be pulled out of Iraq, where the parliament, angered by Trump’s impromptu visit to a US base, recently voted to expel them. And that will put paid to the entire US adventure in the Middle East since 9/11: $4,704,439,588,308 has been squandered, to be precise, or $14,444 for every man, woman and child in the US.
The biggest winners in all of this are, obviously, the people of the entire region, because they will no longer be subjected to indiscriminate US harassment and bombardment, followed by Russia, China and Iran, with Russia solidifying its position as the ultimate arbiter of international security arrangements thanks to its unmatched military capabilities and demonstrated knowhow for coercion to peace. Syria’s fate will be decided by Russia, Iran and Turkey, with the US not even invited to the talks. Afghanistan will fall into the sphere of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. And the biggest losers will be former US regional allies, first and foremost Israel, followed by Saudi Arabia.
My question for you is this: where would you place the US (or the Empire) on your 5 stages of decline and do you believe that the US (or the Empire) can reverse that trend?
Here is Dmitry’s reply:
Collapse, at each stage, is a historical process that takes time to run its course as the system adapts to changing circumstances, compensates for its weaknesses and finds ways to continue functioning at some level. But what changes rather suddenly is faith or, to put it in more businesslike terms, sentiment. A large segment of the population or an entire political class within a country or the entire world can function based on a certain set of assumptions for much longer than the situation warrants but then over a very short period of time switch to a different set of assumptions. All that sustains the status quo beyond that point is institutional inertia. It imposes limits on how fast systems can change without collapsing entirely. Beyond that point, people will tolerate the older practices only until replacements for them can be found.
Stage 1: Financial collapse. Faith in “business as usual” is lost.
Internationally, the major change in sentiment in the world has to do with the role of the US dollar (and, to a lesser extent, the Euro and the Yen—the other two reserve currencies of the three-legged globalist central banker stool). The world is transitioning to the use of local currencies, currency swaps and commodities markets backed by gold. The catalyst for this change of sentiment was provided by the US administration itself which sawed through its own perch by its use of unilateral sanctions. By using its control over dollar-based transactions to block international transactions it doesn’t happen to like it forced other countries to start looking for alternatives. Now a growing list of countries sees throwing off the shackles of the US dollar as a strategic goal. Russia and China use the ruble and the yuan for their expanding trade; Iran sells oil to India for rupees. Saudi Arabia has started to accept the yuan for its oil.
This change has many knock-on effects. If the dollar is no longer needed to conduct international trade, other nations no longer have hold large quantities of it in reserve. Consequently, there is no longer a need to buy up large quantities of US Treasury notes. Therefore, it becomes unnecessary to run large trade surpluses with the US, essentially conducting trade at a loss. Further, the attractiveness of the US as an export market drops and the cost of imports to the US rises, thereby driving up cost inflation. A vicious spiral ensues in which the ability of the US government to borrow internationally to finance the gaping chasm of its various deficits becomes impaired. Sovereign default of the US government and national bankruptcy then follow.
The US may still look mighty, but its dire fiscal predicament coupled with its denial of the inevitability of bankruptcy, makes it into something of a Blanche DuBois from the Tennessee Williams play “A Streetcar Named Desire.” She was “always dependent on the kindness of strangers” but was tragically unable to tell the difference between kindness and desire. In this case, the desire is for national advantage and security, and to minimize risk by getting rid of an unreliable trading partner.
How quickly or slowly this comes to pass is difficult to guess at and impossible to calculate. It is possible to think of the financial system in terms of a physical analogue, with masses of funds traveling at some velocity having a certain inertia (p = mv) and with forces acting on that mass to accelerate it along a different trajectory (F = ma). It is also possible to think of it in terms of hordes of stampeding animals who can change course abruptly when panicked. The recent abrupt moves in the financial markets, where trillions of dollars of notional, purely speculative value have been wiped out within weeks, are more in line with the latter model.
Stage 2: Commercial collapse. Faith that “the market shall provide” is lost.
Within the US there is really no other alternative than the market. There are a few rustic enclaves, mostly religious communities, that can feed themselves, but that’s a rarity. For everyone else there is no choice but to be a consumer. Consumers who are broke are called “bums,” but they are still consumers. To the extent that the US has a culture, it is a commercial culture in which the goodness of a person is based on the goodly sums of money in their possession. Such a culture can die by becoming irrelevant (when everyone is dead broke) but by then most of the carriers of this culture are likely to be dead too. Alternatively, it can be replaced by a more humane culture that isn’t entirely based on the cult of Mammon—perhaps, dare I think, through a return to a pre-Protestant, pre-Catholic Christian ethic that values people’s souls above objects of value?
Stage 3: Political collapse. Faith that “the government will take care of you” is lost.
All is very murky at the moment, but I would venture to guess that most people in the US are too distracted, too stressed and too preoccupied with their own vices and obsessions to pay much attention to the political realm. Of the ones they do pay attention, a fair number of them seem clued in to the fact that the US is not a democracy at all but an elites-only sandbox in which transnational corporate and oligarchic interests build and knock down each others’ sandcastles.
The extreme political polarization, where two virtually identical pro-capitalist, pro-war parties pretend to wage battle by virtue-signaling may be a symptom of the extremely decrepit state of the entire political arrangement: people are made to watch the billowing smoke and to listen to the deafening noise in the hopes that they won’t notice that the wheels are no longer turning.
The fact that what amounts to palace intrigue—the fracas between the White House, the two houses of Congress and a ghoulish grand inquisitor named Mueller—has taken center stage is uncannily reminiscent of various earlier political collapses, such as the disintegration of the Ottoman Empire or of the fall and the consequent beheading of Louis XVI. The fact that Trump, like the Ottoman worthies, stocks his harem with East European women, lends an eerie touch. That said, most people in the US seem blind to the nature of their overlords in a way that the French, with their Gilettes Jaunes movement (just as an example) are definitely not.
Stage 4: Social collapse. Faith that “your people will take care of you” is lost.
I have been saying for some years now that within the US social collapse has largely run its course, although whether people actually believe that is an entire matter entirely. Defining “your people” is rather difficult. The symbols are still there—the flag, the Statue of Liberty and a predilection for iced drinks and heaping plates of greasy fried foods—but the melting pot seems to have suffered a meltdown and melted all the way to China. At present half the households within the US speak a language other than English at home, and a fair share of the rest speak dialects of English that are not mutually intelligible with the standard North American English dialect of broadcast television and university lecturers.
Throughout its history as a British colony and as a nation the US has been dominated by the Anglo ethnos. The designation “ethnos” is not an ethnic label. It is not strictly based on genealogy, language, culture, habitat, form of government or any other single factor or group of factors. These may all be important to one extent or another, but the viability of an ethnos is based solely on its cohesion and the mutual inclusivity and common purpose of its members. The Anglo ethnos reached its zenith in the wake of World War II, during which many social groups were intermixed in the military and their more intelligent members.
Fantastic potential was unleashed when privilege—the curse of the Anglo ethnos since its inception—was temporarily replaced with merit and the more talented demobilized men, of whatever extraction, were given a chance at education and social advancement by the GI Bill. Speaking a new sort of American English based on the Ohio dialect as a Lingua Franca, these Yanks—male, racist, sexist and chauvinistic and, at least in their own minds, victorious—were ready to remake the entire world in their own image.
They proceeded to flood the entire world with oil (US oil production was in full flush then) and with machines that burned it. Such passionate acts of ethnogenesis are rare but not unusual: the Romans who conquered the entire Mediterranean basin, the barbarians who then sacked Rome, the Mongols who later conquered most of Eurasia and the Germans who for a very brief moment possessed an outsized Lebensraum are other examples.
And now it is time to ask: what remains of this proud conquering Anglo ethnos today? We hear shrill feminist cries about “toxic masculinity” and minorities of every stripe railing against “whitesplaining” and in response we hear a few whimpers but mostly silence. Those proud, conquering, virile Yanks who met and fraternized with the Red Army at the River Elbe on April 25, 1945—where are they? Haven’t they devolved into a sad little subethnos of effeminate, porn-addicted overgrown boys who shave their pubic hair and need written permission to have sex without fear of being charged with rape?
Will the Anglo ethnos persist as a relict, similar to how the English have managed to hold onto their royals (who are technically no longer even aristocrats since they now practice exogamy with commoners)? Or will it get wiped out in a wave of depression, mental illness and opiate abuse, its glorious history of rapine, plunder and genocide erased and the statues of its war heros/criminals knocked down? Only time will tell.
Stage 5: Cultural collapse. Faith in “the goodness of humanity” is lost.
The term “culture” means many things to many people, but it is more productive to observe cultures than to argue about them. Cultures are expressed through people’s stereotypical behaviors that are readily observable in public. These are not the negative stereotypes often used to identify and reject outsiders but the positive stereotypes—cultural standards of behavior, really—that serve as requirements for social adequacy and inclusion. We can readily assess the viability of a culture by observing the stereotypical behaviors of its members.
- Do people exist as a single continuous, inclusive sovereign realm or as a set of exclusive, potentially warring enclaves segregated by income, ethnicity, education level, political affiliation and so on? Do you see a lot of walls, gates, checkpoints, security cameras and “no trespassing” signs? Is the law of the land enforced uniformly or are there good neighborhoods, bad neighborhoods and no-go zones where even the police fear to tread?
- Do random people thrown together in public spontaneously enter into conversation with each other and are comfortable with being crowded together, or are they aloof and fearful, and prefer to hide their face in the little glowing rectangle of their smartphone, jealously guarding their personal space and ready to regard any encroachment on it as an assault?
- Do people remain good-natured and tolerant toward each other even when hard-pressed or do they hide behind a façade of tense, superficial politeness and fly into a rage at the slightest provocation? Is conversation soft in tone, gracious and respectful or is it loud, shrill, rude and polluted with foul language? Do people dress well out of respect for each other, or to show off, or are they all just déclassé slobs—even the ones with money?
- Observe how their children behave: are they fearful of strangers and trapped in a tiny world of their own or are they open to the world and ready to treat any stranger as a surrogate brother or sister, aunt or uncle, grandmother or grandfather without requiring any special introduction? Do the adults studiously ignore each others’ children or do they spontaneously act as a single family?
- If there is a wreck on the road, do they spontaneously rush to each others’ rescue and pull people out before the wreck explodes, or do they, in the immortal words of Frank Zappa, “get on the phone and call up some flakes” who “rush on over and wreck it some more”?
- If there is a flood or a fire, do the neighbors take in the people who are rendered homeless, or do they allow them to wait for the authorities to show up and bus them to some makeshift government shelter?
It is possible to quote statistics or to provide anecdotal evidence to assess the state and the viability of a culture, but your own eyes and other senses can provide all the evidence you need to make that determination for yourself and to decide how much faith to put in “the goodness of humanity” that is evident in the people around you.
Dmity concluded his reply by summarizing his view like this:
Cultural and social collapse are very far along. Financial collapse is waiting for a trigger. Commercial collapse will happen in stages some of which—food deserts, for instance—have already happened in many places. Political collapse will only become visible once the political class gives up. It’s not as simple as saying which stage we are at. They are all happening in parallel, to one extent or another.
My own (totally subjective) opinion is that the US has already reached stages 1 through 4, and that there are signs that stage 5 has begun; mainly in big cities as US small towns and rural areas (Trump’s power base, by the way) are still struggling to maintain the norms and behaviors one could observe in the US of the 1980s. When I have visitors from Europe they always comment how friendly and welcoming US Americans are (true, I live in small-town in East-Central Florida, not in Miami…). These are the communities which voted for Trump because they said “we want our country back”. Alas, instead of giving them their country back, Trump gifted it to the Neocons…
Conclusion: connecting the dots; or not
Frankly, the dots are all over the place; it is really hard to miss them. However, for the doubleplusgoodthinking “ideological drone” they remain largely invisible, and this is not due to any eyesight problem, but due to that drone’s total inability to connect the dots. These are the kind of folks who danced on the deck of the Titanic while it was sinking. For them, when the inevitable catastrophe comes, it will be a total, mind-blowing, surprise. But, until that moment, they will keep on denying the obvious, no matter how obvious that obvious has become.
Don’t expect these two losers to fix anything, they will only make things worse…
In the meantime, the US ruling elites are locked into an ugly internal struggle which only further weakens the US. What is so telling is that the Democrats are still stuck with their same clueless, incompetent and infinitely arrogant leadership, in spite of the fact that everybody knows that the Democratic Party is in deep crisis and that new faces are desperately needed. But no, they are still completely stuck in their old ways and the same gang of gerontocrats continues to rule the party apparatus.
That is another surefire sign of degeneracy: when a regime can only produce incompetent, often old, leaders who are completely out of touch with reality and who blame their own failures on internal (“deplorables”) and external (“the Russians”) factors. Again, think of the Soviet Union under Brezhnev, the Apartheid regime in South Africa under F. W. de Klerk, or the Kerensky regime in 1917 Russia.
As for the Republicans, they are basically a subsidiary of the Israeli Likud Party. Just take a look at the long list of losers the Likud produced at home, and you will get a sense of what they can do in its US colony.
Eventually the US will rebound; I have no doubts about that at all. This is a big country with millions of immensely talented people, immense natural resources and no credible threat to it’s territory. But that can only happen after a real regime change (as opposed to a change in Presidential Administration) which, itself, is only going to happen after an “E2 catastrophe” collapse.
Until then, we will all be waiting for Godot.
Well, the Brits are busy deploying units in Norway to roll back the Russian juggernaut as well as planning Forward Operating Bases in far east Asia to check the expansion. The German Bundeswehr and Bundesmarine have had a number of forward deployments in the Med basin, North Africa, and Southwest Asia to also check the Russkies. And the French? Well, they’re all over the place fomenting troubles to steer more business to troubled French corporations. It seems like the EU forces are showing the flag everywhere but in the actual EU.
Native-born White Americans still rush to the rescue of people in distress (including strangers), including welcoming them into their homes.
As the author pointed out, the above is seen more often in small town America. City denizens tend to bowl alone.
I think that Lenin was wrong when he said that the last phase of Capitalism will be Imperialism. I think that the last phase of Capitalism will be Capitulism – and they are already halfway there – capitulating to the 3rd world hordes and the insane ideas of their degenerate elites.
To be short: Bundeswehr is internal named “Operettenarmee”. Their duty: Stop the enemy until a real army comes.
The Russians give a laugh on it. They tell to nuke you if you attack them. And they do what they say. Western bluffing is weakness in there eyes, with a lot of reason. Btw:Two countries i worked in i never will attack, Russia and Vietnam.
No chance, the USA can’t back there fiat money with war again. To expensive and to risky for “shareholders”.
Stopped reading at:
Well, it’s O.K. to have online therapy with that brief dopamine rush every now and then. Does help, I guess.
But, looks like, in order to keep having the “fix” the blathering is becoming ludicrous. Starting to feel ……desperate.
Like: “…unable to project power or entertain any global geopolitical ambitions. Same goes for Washington….”.
Some “analysts”. Not even funny.
“Now that Syria has been armed with Russia’s up-to-date air defense weapons the US no longer maintains air superiority there, and without air superiority the US military is unable to do anything.”
Well there you go, it didn’t take long did it?
We always hear it and always will, the vaunted Russian Air Defense, maybe that’s why UFO sightings are down. They are really pressing to sell this junk, aren’t they?
The American Empire or its successor may be around for much longer than you think, perhaps another 100 years. What I think will collapse is any pretense of democracy and common decency; the Democrat party is soon to become the permanent majority party due to demographic changes, so the breaks of constitutional control are about to come off. As a reminder, the Roman Republic collapsed only to be replaced by an empire that lasted for hundreds of years. We could be witnessing the same here. Of course, that all depends on when you set your dates for American Empire (a question that is ignored too often). If the Rubicon moment was 1865, the year the Empire conquered its breakaway Southern province, then the Empire may indeed be nearing its end as empires tend to last only around 200 years. If it was 1945, it still has life in it yet and sill will for a while. If, however, the Rubicon moment approaches us in the present, a tyrannical US police state may be around until the end of the century or later; all the easier to maintain now that they have multi-billion dollar spy agencies with sophisticated tools for tracking down dissenters. The 21st century could be a contest between a despotic US versus a despotic China with everyone else caught in between. I wouldn’t cheer the future just yet.
1992-2001 were the best years America ever had. When you’ve seen America that great, it’s hard to forget.
Imagine living in a time when America didn’t have an enemy. Seriously. No USSR. No War on Terror. No politically correct illiteracy. A time of relative peace.
Hell… they showed the president jogging on TV in the mornings because…. nothing was happening…
It was great.
“The departure from Syria is inevitable whether Trump, under relentless pressure from his bipartisan warmongers, backtracks on this commitment or not. Now that Syria has been armed with Russia’s up-to-date air defense weapons the US no longer maintains air superiority there, and without air superiority the US military is unable to do anything. Afghanistan is next” Next, in what sense? Are the Russians going to give to the Taliban ground-to-air weapons, just as they did with the Syrians? Or will the Americans give up, despite nothing of this sort, and nothing in general happening?
“Russia and China use the ruble and the yuan for their expanding trade”. Nope. It was a suggesting, made by a hothead. Who the hell would want rubles? Also, have you ever seen a ruble/USD plot? That in itself should explain why America does not need to return to the gold standard. Speaking of which …
“The world is transitioning to the use of local currencies, currency swaps and commodities markets backed by gold. ” Also no. There is no such thing a commodity market “backed” by gold. With the possible exception of internal markets, all commodities are traded in dollars. For example, how much is on oil barrel in yuans? Can’t find that, of course.
“a return to a pre-Protestant, pre-Catholic Christian ethic” There is no pre-Catholic Christianity. Paul did not go to preach to Moscow and Kyiyiyiyiiyyv or whatever it is now the right spelling. Paul went to Rome. Then the Roman emperor mixed up some Pauline (in fact Jewish / Zoroastrian) bs and some ancient Roman traditions, and here is your Christianity. By 380, almost everything that defines Christianity was settled in a form shared by Catholics and many of their schismatic detractors. It takes a lot of guts to be affiliated with a church whose Patriarchate was disestablished, then re-established, by Stalin, and to talk about pre-Catholic values.
Let me be optimistic that the path to the eventual economic, national, and cultural collapse of the United States will follow the path of the Soviet Union: quick collapse followed by a slow process of national, cultural, and religious regeneration.
In this model, Trump is playing out the script written for “Yeltsin” … a reckless buffoon exposing the hypocrisy and inherent weakness of Soviet ideology, economics, and culture.
Trump has done us a favor. Without Yeltsin, the Soviet Union might have lumbered for a few more decades as a decadent, geriatric patient in a hospice awaiting inevitable death. With Yeltsin’s help, the end came quickly. Taking advantage of the anarchy, a conspiratorial elite consisting of a cabal of billionaires raped the Soviet Union of its wealth while there was still something left to steal … and absconded to safe havens in London, New York, and Israel. This made the end of the Soviet system inevitable.
Are we already in the phase of oligarchical plunder? Yes, it’s obvious.
Russia achieved its “MRGA” with Putin, backed by a core of Russian nationalists and patriots who rejected the multicultural diversity and globalism inherent in Marxist dogma. Russia is returning to its pre-1917 culture and traditions. Let’s hope we can also achieve our “MAGA” by rediscovering the confident Anglosphere that created the post-WWII world.
Bye-bye feminism, multicultural diversity, and the decadent “globohomo” ideology that came to define the “Empire”.
How dumb do you need to be to believe this?
We already saw a step-change economic collapse in 2008 that has not been rectified. Since nothing was done to punish the guilty, another larger collapse will occur.
Saker is correct that even a major step-change collapse in the Anglosphere will not bring conditions resembling Mogadishu to majority-Anglo areas. With the legacy remains of a high trust* society, it won’t likely even be as bad as ’90s Russia or modern Ukraine. If we get lucky, say with our own Anglo-Putin emerging from the ruins, it may even be a positive in the long run.
*There is still a lot of this, especially among the middle-upper classes and in many rural areas; not always a good thing when it means trusting hostile strangers.
Another sign of degeneracy is that masses of people put their faith in such human garbage and fantasize that the essentially effortless task of casting ballots every few years will somehow, perhaps magically, improve their situations. Even more telling is the infantilism demonstrated by the attitude that they’re special and “da gweatist” and that the world should cater to their every whim just like mommy and daddy did.
Dream on, darlings!
Where do you see the “USA” as being, geographically? Just a rump state around DC’s core, and the heart land…like the former Soviet Union, my guess is a lot of states split off, as part of this regeneration (or are cast off), like California, Hawaii, etc. I tend to see it happening as you do–but we have a very serious racial problem that may lead to many more riots and individual crimes during the break up (at least in areas where races overlap/co-exist).
Germany collapsed in 1918, and then rose from the dead. America has China to fight and that is why it will not go to seed.
Termites have their ways of building relative skyscrapers, bees have something that has similarities to parliament to organise their relocation, and humans believe in fictions like paper money, afterlife and nation states. The nest, hive, or country is the level that makes decisions, for good or ill. Individuals (termite or human) don’t matter.
The Roman Empire lasted almost 1,000 years after the collapse of the western provinces. The US might do as well even after all pretense of a republican form of government is gone and a totalitarian socialist regime is in power.
America (The Confederate States of America) is really just presiding over what’s left of the British Empire (language, banking system, ideology, etc). The British Empire emerged as a dominant force in 1763, so it’s past its sell-by date according to Sir John Glubb’s calculations.
A clever metaphor.
Just so.
Dmitry Orlov’s assessment rings dead true to me. The most terrifying factor is that a doomed and demented US administration may resort to the use of its vast air and missile power to save itself.
Good comment.
Yes, well, the British Minister of War, is a delusional fireplace salesman, parachuted into his job by Theresa May only knows what chicanery. The Idea of the Brits “rolling back the Russians” is even sillier now than when I was a squaddie in the British Army in the 60s. From what I read, it sounds as though the German readiness for war is about on the same level as the British. So presumably the French will have to do it on their own?
*Shakes fist at Great Satan* “Babylon gwan fall soooon!”
Yeah, okay buddy.
So this whole thing is unfalsifiable. Gotcha. Thanks for all the math analogies, though.
LOL. The corrollary being that Russian culture bases the goodness of a person on how much vodka he can drink.
I agree with this. The Judenreich has to go.
I’ll remain agnostic as to whether the US is facing financial collapse, but point out that USSR’s collapse doesn’t imply US has to have one (not that you intended the reference that way). USSR had a command economy, US doesn’t. That said, I do think our military-industrial complex is long overdue for a collapse, having long since lost its only real justification, the Soviet threat.
Trimming the huge amount of Defense and entitlement fat we’re carrying would help a lot.
Those five stages of collapse do not seem to count with environmental scarcities.
Energy, biodiversity, unpolluted environments (incl. CO2), drinking water, food, minerals. Because of continuing population growth and per capita GDP it may only take some decennia till Orlov’s five stages are superimposed by environmental factors. Adrastia … there’s no escape.
Wasn’t there a report last summer about the German army lacking rifles, so their recruits were training with broomsticks instead?
You know, we’re 15 months into the Q narrative now, and if you’re gong to write about Trump you need to acknowledge this movement in some way, if only to say it’s total hokum. It describes a path 180 degrees away from Saker’s standard-issue declensionist narrative. It holds that Trump is at the forefront of an elaborate plan to bring down the Deep State/Empire/Fed, and the plan is proceeding apace, though obviously completely under the radar of the corporate Zio-media. All the little nods to the neocons and Israel (which will be dealt with last, according to Q) are simply misdirection to fool the DS.
According to the Q interpreters, Trump knows full well that the economy is at the end of its tether, and he is setting up the Fed to take the fall when that happens. That’s certainly plausible, given the frequency now with which he lambastes the central bank. That accomplishment alone would make him Rushmore eligible.
Is the Q narrative a more accurate depiction of what’s really going on than Saker’s just-another-neocon-tool story? I don’t know. But I’m going to hold out some hope that it is. It certainly appears to be coming from a Trump insider.
Trump is Yeltsin with pate of another hue.
Sells state to neocons sniffing napalm glue.
Rotting West rejects only One who is true.
Would they have loved peace, not war the devil’s due.
It appears you have received your education in the West, because it’s the simplest explanation for how you can be so wrong about so many things. A simple, objective example is your final paragraph. Besides being borderline deranged on the makeup of the Church prior to the Ecumenical Councils, the seat of the Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus was disestablished by Peter I, sometimes called “the great,” and reestablished under the post-Revolution provisional government at the Council of Moscow that elevated St. Tikhon of Russia and America, whom you’ve probably never heard of. The Moscow Patriarchate itself was never disestablished, and never will be. Thanks for playing, though.
I’m a bit skeptical that the beltway empire will easily take a second or third or fifth place without tossing a few nukes around. Their self-described way of maintaining premier status is to pre-emptively destroy challengers – by violence if necessary.
Don’t be sad – the Mad Max world will be a great clarifier.
You are sadly correct – I’m surprised that Orlov (and the commentators) don’t mention those realities – and we are soon to have an increasing number of refugees (from these causes) – which will be inherently socially destabilizing – especially for communities “on the edge”.
Saker and Orlov do have some points, although the is also a lot of Unicorn sprinkled in.
It is a well observed fact, that the Evil Empire is a bit strained right now, mainly due to bad decisions abroad.
The cuse of the rot however is to seek internally, the degradation of social structures in the US and the lack of proper employment, securing a stable middle class. Since beginning of civilization, a middle class has been basics of a stable society, and the US is actively destroying it through greed and corporate management.
It is with a certain glee I watch the hegemon self destruct, no help needed, the rot will eventually reach the military too, so Russia – China need not act.
I wonder, when the collapse happens, if it will be broadcast in High Definition 4 k ?
Death and destruction is best in 4 k.
I didn’t hear that one, but apparently all six of their U-Boats were out of service.
I am sad because of all the wishful thinking of the good and positive Western commenters here. Dreaming of a Putin emerging from the Western/US collapse…
Yes, the Western collapse will not be like the USSR collapse and it will not be terribly violent initially. I respect Orlov but I do not subscribe at all to his five stages. The Western collapse is primarily the collapse of The Narative, which is happening in parallel with the financial collapse. Namely, the driving force of the collapse is that fewer and fewer people are prepared to swallow the foundation narratives sold by the totally prostituted media. The elites will either invent a new effective narrative (never underestimate how much people can be fooled, but still unlikely) or will dispense with it altogether and apply raw force against all forms of dissent whilst maintaining the old worn out narratives (we are about to see this applied in France).
Shit like free markets, gay rights, human rights, black rights, women’s inequality, anthropological global warming, color revolution, works less and less and The Narrative (ideology) is thus collapsing. Other than this, the West is much more financially sick than USSR was. A lot of funny “money” will disappear in a puff of smoke. But people will adjust and the Western society will survive, just like Ukraine where people collect wood to replace the Russian gas and nobody believes even a word coming from the elite or their media prostitutes.
I sincerely feel like throwing up on every rare occasions when I open up the prositutemedia, even if I turn off the sound and just watch their faces with a stream of turds dropping out of their filthy mouths.
With the absence of Clinton’s culpability among your Bush, obama, and Trump assertion, I would not waste my time reading further. Clinton started this ball rolling with selling out of America v Chinese trade. Doubt me, walk randomly through any Wal-Mart, picking up items as you go. 95% or better are made in China. Its been this way since the beginning of the millennium.
Fun and games … There has been a lot of back and forth on the Internet regarding what a breakup of the United States would look like.
My take: Washington DC is irrelevant. It functions as a cultural and political suburb of Wall Street. It will not the be the “core” of anything. It is not economically viable except as an imperial capital. Maybe swamps will reclaim it 🙂
When the dust settles, there are a number of natural affinities based on common cultures. The historical South stays the historical South. The states between the Alleganies and Rockies coalesce into a country with the possible exception of Colorado and select northern liberal states that were settled by large numbers of Yankees from New England and the mid-Atlantic states. The northern liberal states will opt to become part of Canada.
The Peoples Republics of California and New York will further devolve into city-states based on the environs of New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco … while the rural areas in northern California and upstate New York will try to break away to align with national entities that provide closer cultural affinities.
Given the precedents that occurred with the fall of the Western Roman and Russian Empires, we can expect that the new city-states will try to assert control over whatever rural areas are required to guarantee their food supplies and other resources. This would entail cycles of confiscation and civil war, i.e. the Ukranian Holodomor.
We can know the future as the past not simply with pure speculation or educated guesses but by trusting in the word of the LORD of Hosts.
For it is written that within the next 7 years great war will occur and out of it will arise a NWO, a false messiah and his false prophet to rule the world and bring a 7 year false covenant of peace with Israel and the world.
When peace and safety is declared sudden destruction will occur and then great Judgement from God above on a rebellious and unbelieving world.
Then the return of Jesus at Armageddon in great fury and redemption to destroy the armies of the Antichrist and to take back the earth that is rightfully His.
He will then rule the earth as the Lion of Judah with a rod of iron from the throne of David in Jerusalem for 1000 years.
For it is written.
Regard or disregard by faith or unbelief at your own redemption or peril.
For it is written.
There are reasons to claim that we are no longer a market-driven economy; rather, we have morphed into a poorly designed command economy driven by the monetary policies of the Federal Reserve Bank. The argument is that the Federal Reserve has so distorted the market economy in its efforts to influence the economy by manipulating interest rates and inflation that normal market-driven business cycles no longer exist.
Other evidence that we are no longer have a market-driven economy is that the Federal Government no longer has a de facto budget. It engages in reckless spending backed by monetizing the debt through reckless borrowing from international markets through the sale of Treasury bonds. That’s only sustainable as long as the US dollar is the world’s major reserve currency and foreign countries continue to buy dollars to engage in international trade. This is quickly changing as countries increasingly turn to non-dollar vehicles and arrangements to support international trade, i.e. trade in local currencies, the Yuan, the Euro.
From the Internet: “The Congressional Budget Act of 1974 lays out a formal framework for developing and enforcing a “budget resolution” to guide the [budget development] process but in recent years the process has not always worked as envisioned.” That is an understatement indeed.
My belief is that the United States does face financial collapse and massive inflation. The US is, in fact, accelerating financial collapse by “weaponizing” the dollar-based SWIFT international payment system it has controlled since 1973 by sanctioning (forbidding) hostile or non-cooperative countries, business sectors, and companies from using SWIFT, i.e. Russia, Iran, Venezuela. This is forcing an increasing number of countries to find alternatives to the dollar in international trade. Russia already has an alternative to SWIFT in place to bypass US sanctions. China is in the process of building an alternative to SWIFT … and the EU has started the process of designing an alternative to SWIFT.
When SWIFT dies … so does the dollar.
There is undoubtedly a little dopamine hit in every on-line commentary. Point taken. However, if we get past the perceived schadenfreude of the article, a couple of issues do merit serious consideration: One, the EU is clearly involved in a preservation project, not power projection. Even political parties in Germany and France are openly discussing the dismantling of the union. Superstates in existential turmoil just do not have the political calories available for considered strategic power projection. As for the U.S., between the Bolton, Pompeo, and Trump declarations and contradictions, there is an inexorable retreat in the works, at least from Syria, Afghanistan, and possibly Iraq. The author’s point about a disconnect of the US dollar in strategic (i.e. energy) trades is another aspect that deserves attention. I’m less than convinced that North American society is already teetering on stage 4–faith in the market is still strong, and most Americans, regardless of the language of the home, understand the responsibilities and privileges of civil society–but I am convinced that many of the “trends” indicated by this analysis ought not be ignored.
The fix is in. The dice are loaded. The cards are marked. It is funny how I have heard this kind of loser talk for my six decades. In the beginning of the 20th century a pessimistic person could have contemplated the imminent and complete collapse of humanity, while saddling the horse for the daily commute. In my brief time the grim reaper was always knocking on the door but somehow life continued, in fact most things improved dramatically.
The Saker is another tiresome merchant of loser talk. Nothing new here. Losers have always been among us. America has been unique in that losers are a minority. The audience for losers like The Saker has been tiny but sadly they never vanish entirely. God bless America.
Eventually we will all die. Some giant meteor could vaporize the globe. The sun might explode. Huddle in a corner and weep while anticipating the inevitable fiery demise.
Yes, I think cultural affinity (paired with geographic proximity) will be the best method to determine what new “nation states” will be created. The thing I’ve always had a problem with, re the whole “South will rise again”, “the South will be a new nation, etc”. The South is packed with blacks in urban areas, like much of the US. So unless you see Atlanta and Birmingham, for example, being their own fully functional city-states, they will have to be retaken, so to speak. Blacks can’t run anything, so I don’t see them being like, even dysfunctional, but powerful LA as a city state.
How do you see the break up of the South?
The Humpty Dumpty character sitting on the wall at the top of this (excellent) article looks very much like Mike Pompeo.
Every centralizing empire requires an external source of energy to pay the costs of the excessive bureaucracy and mendicancy in the capital. Tainter, in the collapse of complex societies, showed that Rome in the West started to collapse when it ran out of nearby wealthy neighbors to conquer. Gaul was profitable to conquer, as they had gold. Britain, less so; the British economy after the end of Roman Rule was actually more debased and incapable than it had been before Rome; not so, Gaul. The last wealthy neighboring conquest was that of Dacia; Trajan used the wealth and slaves from that conquest to remove a hill in Rome and put up his column to the height the hill had been.
The Picts and the Germans were too war-like and poor to make conquest worthwhile. Once there was no booty to pay for the costs of troops, the empire had to support the troops out of tax revenues. That broke in the third century, and was really never fixed.
The source of energy that supports the imperial bureaucracy in DC has been fossil fueled wealth, as Orlov points out in the article. We will still have fossil fuels for hundreds of years, but we are now exploiting the less-profitable ones. They pay back in energy 10-12 times the cost to get them (some coal is still 80-100 times energy cost, but oil not so), which is enough to run society on, but not enough to fund the empire. Meanwhile, imperial tribute in the form of wealth extraction via dollar exports is coming to an end.
Expecting this empire to last 1000 years is folly. The Roman Empire in the West collapsed about 100 years after the external fuel for it was cut off. Given peak conventional oil production in the USA of 1970, and peak conventional oil production globally of 2005, this gives the empire 51 to 86 more years of life.
Lots to think about, lots to argue about. Wish articles like this had a wider dissemination. Maybe put some links to it on porn sites?
I”ll focus on the “power projection”. All the rest simply supports it, or not.
E.U. hasn’t been into it and does not matter. They’ve been, always, so far, following the USA lead and supplying auxiliary forces.
So, let’s focus on USA “power projection”. I’ll start paying attention to that when I see the real troop pullouts. Not those made for public consumption. So far, nothing.
And here is where we agree:
just for different reasons.
I believe those weaknesses are precisely the reason to be worried about further, and even bigger, “power projection”.
Or, a good war always helps ruling elites when in domestic problems. At least in short term.
And…hehe…that “but it will ruin them in future”, you know, all this story finishes with “white dwarf” either way you cut it. So, true but irrelevant.
Our “Team Russia” analysts have it all wrong. It’s other way around.
They believe, because the System is showing weakness and elements of crisis it will stop, even reverse, its power projection. I believe exactly the opposite. We’ll see more of it and, probably, some risky and reckless moves. The nature of The Beast, I am afraid.
This is the same genius who predicted in 2016 Ukraine was about to enter the Somalia stage of collapse.
A lot was happening — Corporations were moving our jobs offshore to low wage countries while the main stream media broadcast the Clinton soap opera.
You two leftist cretins still swallow at least part of The Narrative. CO2 is a fertiliser not a pollutant, it was funny to observe how leftist scum was arguing for protection against AGW until, at least some, realised that they would be paying the carbon taxes trough vehicle fuel, electricity and gas prices.
You cretins, the power elite sells you a spin, a narrative and you keep spewing stupidities all the way to the checkout, till you realise who is paying for the spin (Gillette’s Jaunes finally woke up).
The living spieces and the environment are endangered but not by CO2 in the enclosed cycle Earth’s system, which has coped with large variations in the CO2 content in the atmosphere over billions of years. CO2 is just an ordinary gas turned into a money maker.
CO2 Narrative is one of a handful that the Western societal inequality rests on. It is one of the methods how the rich are getting richer and the middle class is disappearing. Naturally, every of the bullshit Narratives has its foot soldiers, PR people, tax collectors etc who rise a notch above their impoverished fellow men by implementing the bullshit.
Almost all bullshit Narratives are leftist, except maybe the “free market” one. Obviously, the Western power elite has decided that harnessing the stupidity of the left is the way to their money and power maintenance.
I would not be gloating about the failure of Somali prediction for Ukraine. Ukraine is a Westen protectorate and Ukrainians are now living from selling their patrimony to IMF and Westen corporations. In other words, the life in Ukraine is still livabe only because Ukrainians are walking on the land which does not belong to them any more. The only saving grace is that the West has encouraged its servants to reneg on Russian loans to Ukraine, which sets a precedent for Ukraine to reneg on Western loans one day when things turn.
Habits of civilizations:
(How To Identify The Despotic Minority)
Yes, exactly. You describe one of the only two possible scenarios, the good outcome.
The only two scenarios are:
US turns inwards and divides itself according to “cultural and economic affinities”, with some relatively minor internal conflict, or
US burns the World and itself to cinder unwilling to accept that it needs to solve its own problems before rulling the World for Israel.