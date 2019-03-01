Maduro 1: Abrams 0: But This Match Is Far from Over...

Maduro wins the first round
The standoff between Venezuela and the AngloZionist Empire last week-end has clearly ended in what can only be called a total defeat for Elliott Abrams. While we will never know what was initially planned by the demented minds of the Neocons, what we do know is that nothing critical happened: no invasion, not even any major false flag operation. The most remarkable facet of the standoff is how little effect all the AngloZionist propaganda has had inside Venezuela. There were clashes, including some rather violent ones, across the border, but nothing much happened in the rest of the country. Furthermore, while a few senior officers and a few soldiers did commit treason and join forces with the enemy, the overwhelming majority of the Venezuelan military remained faithful to the Constitution. Finally, it appears that Maduro and his ministers were successful in devising a strategy combining roadblocks, a concert on the Venezuelan side, and the minimal but effective use of riot police to keep the border closed. Most remarkably, “unidentified snipers” did not appear to shoot at both sides (a favorite tactic of the Empire to justify its interventions). I give the credit for this to whatever Venezuelan (or allied) units were in charge of counter-sniper operations along the border.
Outside Venezuela this first confrontation has also been a defeat for the Empire. Not only did most countries worldwide not recognize the AngloZionist puppet, but the level of protest and opposition to what appeared to be the preparations for a possible invasion (or, at least, a military operation of some kind) was remarkably high. While the legacy corporate Ziomedia did what it always does (that is whatever the Empire wants it to do), the Internet and the blogosphere were overwhelmingly opposed to a direct US intervention. This situation also created a great deal of internal political tensions in various Latin American countries whose public opinion remains strongly opposed to any form of US imperial control over Latin America.
In this respect, the situation with Brazil is particularly interesting. While the Brazilian government fully backed the US coup attempt, the Brazilian military was most uncomfortable with this. My contacts in Brazil had correctly predicted that the Brazilian military would refuse to attack Venezuela and, eventually, the Brazilians even issued a statement to that effect.
Alas, there are still plenty of US puppet regimes in Latin America to mindlessly do whatever Uncle Shmuel wants them to (Colombia would be the worst offender, of course, but there are others). But that is not the main problem here.
The main problem is that the Neocons cannot accept defeat and that they are likely to do what they always do, double down and make a bad situation even worse. The head of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, has warned that the US has deployed special forces in Colombia and Puerto Rico in preparation for a possible invasion. Uncharacteristically, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs made intelligence information public, which described in some detail what kind of plans the Empire and its allies had, even before this past week-end’s confrontation. See for yourself:
In fact, the leaders of the Empire and their puppets are not keeping any secrets about their determination to overthrow the constitutional government and replace it with the kind of comprador regime the US already imposed in Colombia. Pompeo, Abrams and Pence have been particularly hysterical in their threats, but the entire “Lima Group” is still at it:
As for the Russian UN Ambassador, he was very clear on what Russia expects to happen next:
The Neocons are not even content to threaten Venezuela, and John Bolton could not help himself and publicly threatened Nicaragua as being next in line for a US-sponsored regime change. He even spoke of a “Troika of Tyranny” reminiscent of the famous “Axis of Evil“.
This is all hardly surprising: US politicians always resort to infantile comic-book kind of language when they want to give their threats a special gravitas. Next we will be told that Maduro is a “New Hitler” and that he is “genociding his own people”, possibly with chemical weapons (“highly likely”, no doubt!). If not that, then Maduro will be distributing Viagra to his forces to help them rape more women. To those puzzled by the fact that presumably adult politicians use the kind of language one could find in grade school, I can only say that this just reflects the state of the political discourse in the US, which has been dumbed-down to an incredibly low level. Be careful, however, because while US politicians are rather comical in their infantile, ignorant, illiteracy, and while they have an almost perfect record of embarrassing failures, the past decades have also shown that they are quite capable of murderous rampages (in Iraq alone the US invasion resulted in over one million dead Iraqi civilians) or of wrecking even a very prosperous country (which Libya under Muammar Gaddafi definitely was).
Next, the Empire will probably strike-back
There is a small chance that Abrams & Co. will conclude that the situation in Venezuela is a total mess and that the Empire cannot capitalize on it in the short to middle term. This is possible, yes, but also highly unlikely.
The truth is that Mr MAGA and his Neocon puppet-masters have failed, at least so far, at absolutely everything they tried. And if taking on China, Russia, Iran or even Syria is no easy task, Venezuela is by far the most fragile country in what could be called the “Resistance countries”: Venezuela is far away from it’s allies (except Cuba), it is surrounded by more or less hostile countries (especially Colombia), it’s economy is crippled by US sanctions and sabotage and its armed forces are dwarfed by the immense firepower the Empire has available in the region. Add to this the truly demonic mindset of Neocons like Abrams and the future for Venezuela looks bleak.
The good news is that the Colombians and the rest of the Lima Group “friends of Venezuela” probably don’t have the military power to take on Venezuela by themselves. The preferred option for the US would be to use the Colombians like the KLA was used in Kosovo or how al-Qaeda (and derivatives) were used against Syria: as boots on the ground while the US provides air power, electronic warfare capabilities, intelligence, bomb and missile strikes, etc. The US also has immense naval capabilities which could be used to assist (and, of course, direct) any military operations against Venezuela (I highly recommend this analysis by my friend Nat South who describes in some detail the US naval capabilities and operations in the region).
My gut feeling is that this approach will not work. As is often the case, the US has all sorts of impressive capabilities except for the main one: a military force capable of providing the boots on the ground (as opposed to a non-US proxy). The problem for the US military would not be so much getting in, as staying inside and getting something done before leaving – what the US called an “exit strategy”. And here, there are really no good options for the US.
It is therefore far more likely that the US will use the weapon which it truly masters better than anybody else on earth: corruption.
There is big money, really big money, all around the Venezuelan crisis: not only oil money, but also drug money. And there are a lot of truly evil and corrupt people involved in this struggle who will use that corruption-weapon with devastating effect against the constitutionally elected government. And, just to make things worse, Venezuela is already devastated by corruption. Still, there are quite a few factors which might well save Venezuela from being reconquered by the Empire.
First, while US Neocons are too arrogant to bother with anybody’s opinion except their own, and while the various US agencies primarily talk with the immensely wealthy rulers of Colombia and the rest of Latin America, it does appear that a strong majority of Venezuelans support their elected government. Furthermore, US leaders simply don’t understand how hated the “Yankees” are in Latin America (at least among the masses, not the comprador elites) and how fantastically offensive the appointment of a felon like Elliott Abrams as Envoy to Venezuela is to the vast majority of the people of this continent.
Second, Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro did empower, for the very first time, the masses of the Venezuelan people, especially those who lived in abject poverty when Venezuela was still a US colony. These people are under no illusion about what a Guaido regime would mean to them. And while most of the supporters of Chavez and Maduro are not influential or wealthy, there are a lot of them and they will probably fight to prevent a complete reversal of all the achievements of the Bolivarian revolution.
Third, Latin America might well be changing, just like the Middle-East did. Remember how, for years, the Israelis could attack their neighbors with quasi-total impunity and how poorly the Arab armies performed? That suddenly changed when Hezbollah proved to the entire region and even the world, that the “Axis of Kindness” (US, Israel, KSA) could be successfully defeated, even by a comparatively tiny resistance with no air force, no navy and very little armor. As I never cease to repeat – wars are not won by firepower, but by willpower. Oh sure, firepower helps, especially when you can fire from far away with no risk to yourself and your victim cannot fire back, but as soon as big firepower is met by big willpower the former rapidly fails. There is a very real possibility that Venezuela might do for Latin America what the Ukraine did for Russia: act as a surprisingly effective “vaccine” against the AngloZionist propaganda. An indigenous leader like Evo Morales, who has declared his full and total support for the elected government of Maduro, is an inspiration to the people of Latin America far beyond the borders of Bolivia. The Russian ambassador to the UN got it right: there are already other leaders after Maduro which the AngloZionists want to eliminate and replace by a pliable puppet à la Guaido or Duque Márquez. At the end of the day, this is a typical dialectical problem: the more brutal and overt the US aggression against Latin America is, the more successful coups or even invasions the US organizes, the stronger the anti-Yankee feelings generated among the people of the continent. Think of it this way: the US has already terminally alienated the people of China, Russia and Iran, along with most of the Arab and Muslim world, and thanks to that alienation, the leaders of China, Russia and Iran have enjoyed the support of their people in their struggle against the AngloZionist Empire. Could something very similar not already be happening in Latin America?
Conclusion: focus on the right question
To defeat the Empire’s plans for Venezuela, it is crucial that we all keep hammering over and over again: the choice is not between Maduro or Guiado, the choice is not between poverty under the Chavistas and prosperity under the AngloZionists. This is how the agents of the Empire (whether paid or simply stupid) want to frame the discussions. The real issue at stake here is the rule of law. The rule of law inside Venezuela, of course, and the rule of law internationally.
First year law students are often taught that the purpose of the law is not “justice” per se, but to provide a mechanism to solve disputes. That mechanism is, admittedly, a highly imperfect one, but it is understood by civilized people as being preferable to the alternative. The alternative, by the way, is what happens in every time a so-called “humanitarian intervention” is launched: a humanitarian disaster.
Yet, this is the typical modus operandi of the Neocons (and of all imperialists, really). First, chose a country for destabilization, then use your control of the international financial markets and trade to trigger an economic crisis; then, send your “democracy promoting” spooks and agents of influence to foment protests or, even better, violent disorders; then send some “unidentified snipers” if the legitimate government does not use enough violence to quell the protests, then denounce the leader you want replaced as “monster” “animal” or even “new Hitler” and threaten to overthrow him. After that, declare urbi et orbi that it is “highly likely” that the “new Hitler” will massacre his own people, add a false flag op if needed, and then declare a “coalition of the willing” composed of “friends” of the country you want to occupy who will take action due to the “ineffectiveness of the US”, ditch any thoughts about international law and only speak of “rules-based order“. Check out how Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov explains the meaning of this substitution:
When you listen to the supporters of Guaido you will always hear them talking about how terrible Maduro is, how horrible the economic situation of Venezuela really is, how corrupt the members of the regime are, etc. etc. etc. This is all a smokescreen. Even the accusation that the last elections were stolen by Maduro is just another smokescreen. Why? Because even if Maduro did steal the election, Guaido did not have the right to declare himself President, Trump had no right to recognize him as such, and the Empire had no business threatening a military intervention or even a violation of the sovereign border of Venezuela under the ridiculous pretext of bringing in humanitarian aid while, at the same time, keeping the country under draconian (and fully illegal) sanctions. The solution to a crisis brought about by a violation of law cannot be a wholesale abandonment of the very core principles of law, but such a solution can only be a restoration of law and order by legal means. Kinda obvious, but so many seem to forget this, that it is worth repeating. And here, I will again post a graphic which really says it all:
The most powerful tools in the arsenal of the Empire are not it’s nuclear forces or its bloated, if generally ineffective, armed forces. The most powerful tool in the Empire’s arsenal is its ability to frame the discussion, to set what is focused upon and what is obfuscated. The Empire’s legacy corporate Ziomedia even dictates what words should or should not be used in a discussion (example: never speak of “illegal aggression” but speak of “humanitarian intervention”).
This is why we must speak of “true sovereignty“, of “international law“, of “constitutional procedures” and of “aggression” and “threat of aggression” as war crimes. We need to continue to demand that basic fundamental principles of civilized societies (such as the principle of “innocent until proven guilty”) be upheld by governments and by the media. We need to deny the rulers of the Empire the right to declare that they have the right to completely ignore the most sacred principles of the post-WWII international order. We need to continue to insist that a just international order can only be a multi-polar one; that a single World Hegemon can never deliver justice and that there shall be no peace if there is no justice. Finally, we need to ceaselessly demand that each country and each nation live according to its own traditions and beliefs and reject the notion that a single political model must, or even can, be applied universally.
These are all principles which the Neocons hate and which they would love to bundle together under a single all encompassing concept, like George Orwell’s “crimethink“. Mostly, the Neocons like to use the “anti-Semite” and “anti-Semitic” to dismiss these principles, and when that fails, then “terrorist” is always available for use. Don’t let them do that: every time they try that trick, immediately denounce it for what it is and continue focusing on what really matters. If we can force the Neocons to deal with these issues we win. It is really that simple.
It is impossible for me to guess how this conflict will play itself out. Will the brazen arrogance of “the Yankees” be enough to seriously red-pill the people of Venezuela and the rest of Latin America? Maybe. My hope and my gut feeling is that it might.
Great lead graphic!
I’m probably the only one who’s willing to entertain the possibility that Pompeo, Bolton and Abrams were chosen and placed with the Empire’s demise in mind. They’re almost comic book level caricatures of the worst any Empire could offer. Certainly, no serious empire would allow them more than a soapbox on an obscure street corner. Shouting wild-eyed, spittle filled gibberish at astonished passersby suits them better.
Anyway, give ’em some rope and they’ll hang both themselves and the Empire with it. They’ve been given all the rope they can carry, and are blundering forward at such a pace they may yet hang the Empire before hanging themselves.
If the Russians didn’t “suggest” it, they’re counting their lucky stars. Do Presidents in private discussion make personnel suggestions? No idea, but if they do, Putin couldn’t have suggested a better threesome. Having Grade A, strategically myopic, politically immune megalomaniacs manning the highest levels of your adversary’s security apparatus, alienating both friends and neutrals while clusterf*cking every Imperial project they’re charged with, sounds too good to be true.
I know, it’s an idyll. Be that as it may, we should be grateful, rather than revulsed that they’re at the helm. Coldly practical, talented Imperialists (such as a James Baker) would have a vastly better chance at extending the late stages of the Empire’s life to the entire planet’s detriment.
We’re otherwise left with the hope the Russians have a sufficiently strong hold on their power cords to unplug them before they do something suicidally stupid.
Good article, but perhaps a typo:
“Ineffectiveness of the US” -> “ineffectiveness of the UN”?
I appreciate your sentiments re: the “almost comic book level caricatures of the worst any Empire could offer. ”
My worry is: such bunglers, when presented with a crisis…I shudder to imagine Bolton’s reaction to a Cuban-missile level crisis
Your suggestion is interesting and appears to have some face validity but it wouldn’t really explain the willingness of other countries to support those policies.
My own view is that the hereditary oligarchs of the western world, by which I mean primarily the banking dynasties, are in the final stages of degeneration. Whilst the founders of those dynasties were evidently intelligent people (regardless of what one thinks of their ethics) their descendants evidently are not. Owing to the phenomenon known as the “mean recession to the norm” we now find ourselves ruled by mundane individuals who consider themselves practically supermen. The combination of arrogance, ignorance and a lack of real intellectual weight, in combination with a tendency to hire “advisers” who are telling them what they want to hear is destroying the west. The closest parallel is probably the end of the Roman empire. We are living in the modern equivalent of the days of Nero and Caligula.
The problem with empires is hubris and pomposity. They are so enamored with themselves they don’t notice their ass showing.
This is why I don’t have high hopes for Tulsi Gambard:she is not a ruthless debater, and therefore, she has allowed the neocons to define the terms of debate….The Framework…….
Tulsi Gambard should have denounced John McCain…Pompeo….Abrams…as War Criminals who should be brought to justice…..
If the neocons responded:”ASSAD IS A WAR CRIMINAL!!!….Gambard should respond:”Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the Trump Administration aid and abett ISIS in Syria….”
But Tulsi Gambard…at the end of the day……is a Democrat onboard with the race war against The Historic Native Born White Working Class Majority……And this will be her focus during the Democratic Party POTUS debates….along with homo rights……She will make the rights of homos in Iran a very high priority in her POTUS campaign.
Very good article. You’re absolutely correct that the most powerful weapon the Zioempire has is framing the situation through the Ziomedia and other Zio talking heads.
Where is Latin America’s media? You would think it would be easy to inveigh against Yankees. They should have an entire news desk devoted to watching the US imperialists.
In Brazil, Brazil’s corporate media led to Bolsonaro’s victory. Why is there no strong opposition media? How did the Corporate Media get so dominant?
Maybe they need a fairness doctrine.
Magisterial work. One cavil: characterizing criminal officials by their ideology as “Neocons” plays into a particular aspect of US dogma. US state criminals like to pretend that everything is policy: Torture is policy. Aggression is policy. Coercive foreign interference is policy. Unilateral sanctions are policy. No, they’re not, they’re crimes. They’re internationally wrongful acts.
US official criminality is not ideological but institutional. It emanates from particular organizations: from CIA, which depends on impunity for its existence; and CIA’s Israeli cutouts, AIPAC, ADL, &c. CIA’s Israeli cutouts carry out illegal domestic coercive interference for CIA including but not limited to bribery, blackmail, and propaganda.
If you want to make a state criminals’ head pop like a zit, read them the laws that they’re trying to wreck. The “basic fundamental principles of civilized societies” are real. They’re written down in black and white:
https://ohchr.org/EN/ProfessionalInterest/Pages/UniversalHumanRightsInstruments.aspx
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/Issues/IntOrder/Pages/Reports.aspx
(The first rapporteur reports are most synoptic. Best to start there.)
When you can cite this law chapter and verse, you’re ready to dismantle this criminal enterprise we call a government.
Greenwich Hedge Fund Is Mystery Firm Behind Venezuela Lawsuit
“US politicians always resort to infantile comic-book kind of language”
That reminds me this “anglozionist” thing I keep hearing about. I think you are all meant to be inthe same schoolyard together. Project much?
How can Venezuela ever be a normal country as long as the US and Jews money bags have control of their finances and oil?
Venezuela needs something like what happens in Alaska with oil – ever citizen gets a yearly payment.
Trump says he wants the oil – F*ck him!
Yes, this globalist fish is rotting from the head down. Mediocrities on the top are very confident and completely out of their depth. This will get ugly.
International Law, and law in general, mean nothing to Israel and all of its client states, especially the USA. Israel and the US are the only states that consistently ignore judgements against them.
Venezuela, like Iraq, is doomed. The only questions ares how much damage will be done, and how will it be inflicted?
Capitalism and communism both thrive on conflict, and are intolerant of other economic systems, of which Venezuela is one.
I think the Russians must be relieved that the Americans are busy concocting narratives away from the Ukraine. However, Porky is busy trying to regain their attention.
Here is the Kiev version – a total travesty of the truth:
Four Ukrainian soldiers wounded in action in Donbas since Tuesday morning 09:49, 27 February 2019 War 855 0 Nine invaders were killed on Tuesday, intelligence reports say
https://www.unian.info/war/10461597-jfo-four-ukrainian-soldiers-wounded-in-action-in-donbas-since-tuesday-morning.html
Here is a more likely version. Attackers invariably lose more soldiers when attacking – as they reveal themselves and lose their cover.
Ukraine Loses Nearly 40 Troops in Fighting
https://www.fort-russ.com/2019/03/full-donbass-sit-rep-ukraine-loses-nearly-40-troops-in-fighting/
This one won’t be as easy as the Reagan era coups. The Venezuelans are pretty well armed and ready to defend their homeland. Abrams and his goons were good at massacring indigenous villagers armed with machetes. Venezuela knew this was coming, so they have prepared.
I think this will be as successful as the attempted coup on Erdogan, and will backfire on the Wall St neocon scum spectacularly. Trump is a fool.
Some history on Reagan-Abrams Latin American coups:
ROBERT PARRY: With the US Meddling Again in Latin America, a Look Back at How Washington Promoted Genocide in Guatemala
https://consortiumnews.com/2019/01/27/robert-parry-with-the-us-meddling-again-in-latin-america-a-look-back-at-how-washington-promoted-genocide/
I know people who have been on the ground in Venezuela. It does sound pretty terrible. They pay their employees with food. Now why this is, sanctions or awful government I don’t pretend to know.
I am a Chinese. I know quite a few Chinese people object to the legitimacy of Chinese government.
My neighbor is an Iran family. I have seen demonstration against Iranian policy back home held by Iranian immigrants on the street in my city. I have also worked in Russia for many years. How can the author say “The US has already terminally alienated the people of China, Russia and the leaders of China, Russia, Iran have enjoyed the support of their people”?
Quite contrary to the statement. , a few or even a lot of the Chinese, Russian and Iranian people do no like their government and have to live with it.
Diasdado Cabello already sent two children to China via Moscow.
Even if US do not use force, Maduro will lose grip of power because water(people) can carry boat(government) and sink boats too!
Not true, what led to Bolsonaro´s victory was, in the first place the connivance of the judicial system with the far-right to keep Lula Da Silva in jail and thus unable to concur to the elections ( which he would have winned, as the polls were clearly showing ) under invented charges, and in the second place a social media massive campaign on fake-news related to the left candidate which were spreaded by WhatsApp application to hundreds of thousands of Brazilians directed by no other than Steve Bannon, which after that was denounced and already apologized by WhatsApp ( but apologies does not reverse an unfair elections result….)
The same strategy on massive WhatsApp messages was unfolded during Andalusian elections in Spain in favor of far-right party Vox….
Because they lack the money. Because they have the money.
LatinAmerica´s media have been since ages in the hands of the cacique elites comprador of the USA. Why wiould be easy to inveigh against yankees for LatinAmericans who, until recently, were mainly illiterate people ( that only changing a bit under socialist tendence governments ) left in that state by the “elites” in charge during fascist dictatorships stablished by the US, when i tis not easy even for European people far more literate and having experienced far more years of, at least resembling, democracy?
Can you in the US inveigh corporate media? I am seeing you are not capable, thus…..
While of course international law must be promoted, as it supposedly is by everyone, even by the US whenever it suits its purpose, nobody really gives a rat’s ass about it, as it is hardly ever upheld if it stands in the way of the powerful and mighty.
I think what has really deterred the US military intervention so far has not been mentioned, but the planners in the State Department, CIA, Pentagon, and wherever else they make such decisions, have surely considered it, are the masses of freedom loving and anti-imperialist, and mostly left wing, people of South and Latin America, in spite whatever the political coloration of their present governments and regardless of what their MSM spew out as being public opinion.
An invasion of Venezuela by the US military, even with any Colombian and Brazilian assistance, has the potential to ignite the entire region and seriously threaten US long-term interests and the newly elected right wing governments, and surely this is the last thing they would all want. I think the protests and public unrest US military intervention would unleash would be something unseen of in this world previously, and would make the Yellow Vests protests look like a weekend picnic. Not to mention the potential for revitalising guerilla wars and terrorist activity in an area rich with “gringo” targets. I don’t think the US, or the current leaders of Brazil, Colombia, etc. would want the region to plunge into chaos. The US got away with it with Grenada and Panama, but taking on a country such as Venezuela would send a much stronger message to the people elsewhere. Especially if the Venezuelans can offer a stiff resistance and not cave in quickly, or mount a viable insurgency against any US occupation quisling government.
Maybe this Maduro regime is useless and doesn’t deserve to survive, and doesn’t merit popular support inside and outside of the country, but US imperialist machinations and interests throughout the region surely deserve a severe drubbing, and more than just a bloody nose, considering the bloody history of US interference, and I think the Latinos are capable of it.
John Bolton=John Wayne Gacey…….The Police should rip out the floorboards in John Bolton’s home……
It is not simply a smokescreen to say that Maduro has brought poverty and economic collapse. I believe that true legimacy in the eyes of GNON derives from success or failure. Maduro is not illegitimate because he the US says so. He is illegitimate in the eyes of GNON because he is unimaginably incompetent and has brought national economic failure in one of the most resource rich nations on Earth where prosperity should be easy. By sharp contrast I mobilized my network hard against international efforts to unseat Assad because I felt his competence made him naturally the legitimate leader of an almost unrulable place.
A term like “Anglo-Zionist propaganda” is awkwardly descriptive of the United States. Anglo Saxons were the founders of the nation but are now a small minority dwarfed by German Americans, Italian Americans, Irish Americans, Latino Americans and African Americans. Zionists or Jews are a similarly tiny percentage in the land. None of these much larger groups have any love for Anglo Saxons and most have no clue nor interest in who is a Jew.
“Your suggestion is interesting and appears to have some face validity but it wouldn’t really explain the willingness of other countries to support those policies. “
Most Western countries have lost any autonomy in defining their foreign policy and are obliged to follow that drawn out by the US/Israel-based “Neo Conservatives” instead.
The turning point at which stage this autonomy was lost occurred about 30 years ago, when financial globalisation rendered national sovereignty almost obsolete and established overwhelming primacy of the banking industry over nation states.
The banking dynasties have reached such a level of control over Western democracies that they can impose obedient and intellectually-challenged “yes-men” such as Bolton in foremost positions, while in the past they would have to make compromise with more powerful political apparatus and civil service, and accept “talented imperialists such as James Baker”.
The real question that deserves an honest answer should be: do the interests and agenda of the banking oligarchy really match those of the Western countries they control?
Come on man, how many times have we seen this now? Yeah of course there are poor people in Vene. like anywhere else, including America, but they’re much better off under Chavez/Maduro than they were when CIA puppets were in charge. The majority of refugees fleeing to America are coming from countries where CIA puppets are in control, Honduras for example, which the obama/Clinton regime overthrew in 2009, is where the “caravans” are coming from.
Nicaragua, Bolivia, and Venezuela still have democratically elected govts. in place, there are minimal immigrants/refugees coming from these countries. But Bolton, Pompeo, Abrams, and Trump aim to change that. So expect more “invaders” if they get their way.
After Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, etc you can’t see what the “problem” is? Sanctions are siege warfare, nothing less. Sanctions are intended to starve people into submission or turn them against their govt. Add to that sabotage by the elites in the country that own the warehouses and distribution, hoarding needed items. This is the same playbook they’ve been using for decades now.
All the information is out there, I would suggest you check out Abby Martins videos on youtube, Grayzone Project website and videos, Jimmy Dores videos, John Pilgers videos, all of it is explained pretty well. Search youtube for CIA Coups Latin America. I would post a lot of the videos but I don’t want to hog up the page. Sometimes I think people here choose to be willfully ignorant, the internet is your friend! The CIA/Wall St crowd wants to loot Venezuela, this is nothing new, read the link in my comment above for some history on CIA plundering and genocide in Latin America. Read Smedley Butlers book “War is a Racket”. Telesur is a good source for news in Latin America also.
https://www.telesurenglish.net
War Is A Racket By Major General Smedley Butler
https://ia802605.us.archive.org/29/items/WarIsARacket/WarIsARacket.pdf
John Pilger The War On Democracy
http://johnpilger.com/videos/the-war-on-democracy
Financial blockade: Chronology of a strategy to destroy Venezuela
http://misionverdad.com/mv-in-english/financial-blockade-chronology-of-a-strategy-to-destroy-venezuela
Heres another interesting article on CIA/mercenary operations in Miami. Read the article then think about 9/11 and all the connections there. Add the “mass shootings” in Orlando and Parkland. Sure are a lot of coincidences when you start looking..
Miami and southern Florida were major operating areas for cells of Israeli Mossad agents masquerading as “art students,” who were living and working near some of the identified future Arab “hijackers” in the months preceding 9/11.
Military Intervention and Mercenaries, Inc. (MIAMI)
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/03/01/military-intervention-and-mercenaries-inc-miami.html
Blockbuster: Wikileaks Suppressed, Mossad ran 9/11 Arab “hijacker” terrorist operation
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/03/10/blockbuster-wikileaks-suppressed-mossad-ran-911-arab-hijacker-terrorist-operation/
http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/9-11BasicQuestions.php
So when is the CIA/Mossad labeled as “terrorist” organizations? Long overdue.
Great comment, thank you for taking the time to summarise all this valuable information.
Some people are blind and deaf, or just fools who repeat ad nauseam Einstein’s definition of an idiot, or just shameless idiots (as in that saying “fool me once …), or just plain bastards propagating the eternal lie, or bots (but do they really need to pay people to post comments on websites with so many idiots anyway taken in by their MSM lies?). It’s a shame seeing people propagating viewpoints of the wealthy and powerful, especially when they won’t benefit in any way when their evil plans come to fruition. What benefits did ordinary westerners get from supporting wars in the Middle East? Getting blown up by terrorists and raped by invading refugees in their own countries maybe.
Thanks for the links and videos but I for one can’t be bothered looking at the details, finer points, and all the wealth of evidence that proves a point – by now I know the general outline of things, it’s always the same old, same old, just applied to a new country. Anyway good work on collating all this and hopefully it benefits someone not yet convinced.
Venezuela is Pence’s baby. He wants to leave his mark, “turn Venezuela around”, then use it to run for president.
I don’t recall the last time a Vice President played such a prominent role in foreign affairs. It’s as if Pence is running our foreign policy like he’s POTUS. Trump is an idiot if he still doesn’t know Pence is pulling a soft coup on him.
Very good article.
Once the neocons were able to capture Trump’s attention and they had Trump in their pocket, the neocons, including Bolton, had to prove their loyalty to Trump by perhaps helping him in creating a new war in a weak and not too far away country like Venezuela in order to get him re-elected in 2020.
But Russia and China are watching the situation very closely with a common goal to embarrass the shit of the Empire!
Very good , they look like The Addams Family , hahahhahahahah
And obama look alike Guaido , looks like a pussy , too effemitated for venezuelans , maybe Macron can give him a job .
If Vox in Spain is the ultra right , then the PP-PSOE ( ” right -left ” ) system that hates and discriminates men ( 50% of the population ) under pretext of feminism , and makes people work half of the year to pay taxes for the Government , is what ? the ultra theft ? the ultra aberration of history , the servants of Baal ?
The right/left dichotomy is a hoax , what counts is justice ,common sense and natural law .
Former US official who participated in the coup against Hugo Chavez says there is no doubt that the covert operation was continued against Nicolas Maduro
The US wants to steal 30 billion dollars to Venezuela
https://www.yahoo.com/news/maduro-blasts-us-stealing-billions-offering-crumbs-022754905.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAIvFN8dJ7YDdApt8KrKhfvrdbuKQBn8Zcp3McNA5uCGxAURI6tQmnVtRsuWk9kwm6SFnt9gAthXyXJsyUVIVW1LDxj8DoaccI8qZp8KLZRP9GGdGBWSi_rBdTkln-C1M2RHeVF_O_-sdKCaxE0B27KLL1Cuw_6AQTgQrpuNHuezC
And England wants to steal 1,2 billion of Venezuela´s gold
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-25/u-k-said-to-deny-maduro-s-bid-to-pull-1-2-billion-of-gold
The Roman Empire was still rather effective in the times of Nero and Caligula. The better analogy is that the US is living in the age of Emperor Severus Alexander, whose removal by assassination (assassination, impeachment, whatever) ushered in the Crisis of the Third Century, 50 years of civil wars, competing usurpers, mass immigration and invasion of barbarians into the Empire, debasement of the currency and collapse of the public finances, etc. If you want a case-study on how the Military Industrial Complex can ruin a country, third-century Rome is a good place to look. Yes, we are well along the way.
@Commentator Mike
Your side of terrorists have killed and pillaged orders of magnitude more than those you speak of. The truly blind are of your kind, godless pagan.
You ignore the fact that the “wars in the Middle East,” and perhaps soon in Venezuela, are the evil attempts by the whitey degenerates to gain those “benefits.” … Take the oil … Take the minerals!!
The glorious fact that the oppressed are fighting back, thus denying your satanic kind those “benefits,” which your kind will gleefully embrace if executed successfully, is another matter.
You mean people like Jorge Ramos, who Maduro tossed in the clink for a couple hours after Ramos had the temerity to show him Yankee propaganda in an attempt to embarrass him in the interview? Ramos is a real piece of work, and our own leaders should have stripped him of his US citizenship (naturalisation) for not relinquishing his Mexican citizenship and allegiances he shows to Mexico and unconstrained Latin American immigration to the US, but the fact that they haven’t shows what regard he is held in by the criminal elite.
Anyone know why did Madurai not arrest Guaido for treason, & allow him to continue roam free?
This happens in Brazil too, where most popular elected leaders like Lula & his successor Ms Rousseff are put in jail without evidence, while indicted corrupt politician Michel Temer become unelected President to pardon themselves. Why would Rousseff not order these corrupted ones with their judges to be arrested, instead of waiting to be impeached & get jail?
Similarity happens in Pakistan, Thailand(Thaksin & Yinglucks), Sri Lanka, etc. When CIA instigated color revolution & everything failed, popular leaders are jailed by puppet judges, who can simply rule over elected President as they wish.
At least Erdogan purged entire US assets in Turkey coup. Previous Mauritius Prez also had its corrupted judges dismissed for siding with India-US puppet opposition.
It seems hijacked judges has become another powerful tool of CIA coup.
And he’s created a new Indian middle class.
One of the reasons ZOG was so determined to crush Germany in WWI and WWII was because Germany was nearly self sufficient, at least in manufacturing. Once Hitler repudiated the Versailles treaty, canceled payments on reparations, and created the Reichsmark, the economy recovered and boomed. If Germany had been able to hang on to Pomerania, Saxony, Silesia, and Prussia, possibly even to include the Vistula Germans, then even today Germany could have been self-sufficient in food and manufacturing. This was Hitlers dream and the root of his policy of autarky. It was the essence the “Drang nach Osten”, to recover the Danube and Vistula Germans into a self-sufficient German Reich that could just “say no to ZOG”. He had to be able to feed the German people if he were to keep them free of ZOG, this was a hard lesson Germany had learned from 1918-20.
Globalism stands in defiance of autarky, no country can be allowed to be self-sufficient and independent of ZOG. Chavez, wittingly or unwittingly, played into the globalists hands by focusing on oil production at the expense of autarky. He did not want strong independent entrepreneurs to stand in the way of his socialist paradise.
Much industry has left the USA for this same reason. ZOG does not want a strong and independent US that is outside of the controls of their world order. Every state in ZOG has been made interdependent, with the vast majority of the threads of control passing through Israel and Jew York City. This is why Israel is so tyrannical about BDS. Sanctions are used by ZOG to crush goy states, not the other way around.
By sanctioning Russia, ZOG has forced Putin to focus on Russian autarky, and Putin appears to have made much progress. One benefit of a state becoming self-sufficient is full employment, or close to it, albeit at the cost of decreased GDP. If you are self-sufficient then any unused labor resources can be deployed to increase production of what ever shortage there might be. If a country is not self-sufficient, then any inputs from other nations not only represent the loss of resources, they also become external inputs beyond the nations control that can be used to weaken or debilitate the nation.
It is also interesting how Zimbabwe has become almost totally dependent on imports, now even paper dollars. Where as the whites had turned it into the breadbasket of Africa, the blacks have turned it back into a cesspool of corruption and dependency.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-28/zimbabwe-money-transfer-agents-are-running-out-cash-dollars
The only effect of the author’s (characteristic!) attempt to dress this up as a victory for Putin is to remind us that the little policeman is bogging himself down ever deeper in yet another conflict.
Anon[140] • Disclaimer says: “I don’t recall the last time a Vice President played such a prominent role in foreign affairs. “
You don’t? You mean you were comatose during Reagan/Bush 1, and Bush 2/Cheney, and remain so to -date? 🙂
Regards, onebornfree
Too young to remember Dick Cheney – main architect of the Iraq war?
I personally don’t seek any benefits from these military adventures, and would have been happy if Saddam and Gaddafi had kept on running their countries however they wished.
Neither do I dispute that those who rule the west are the bigger terrorists, and not just because they murder civilians in their overseas wars but by encouraging, in various ways, terrorism against their own citizens.
But if you think that Islamist terrorists killing people on the streets of Europe and US is somehow “the oppressed fighting back”, you are wrong. There is ample evidence that they are the creation of the very same western intelligence agencies and a false opposition. And even the very fact that they manage to mount their actions in an almost total police and surveillance state should indicate that someone in authority is turning a blind eye if not actually collaborating with them. And by welcoming them as refugees and allowing invasive and hostile muslim communities, from which they spring up to exist in the west, the governments have really shown whose side they on, and it is not on the side of their own citizens.
Article summary :
2 gangs of crooks, one much bigger than the other, fighting for control of the local [ i..e.smaller country’s] slaves and resources, supposedly in the name of “freedom”.
Furthermore, I’m supposed to believe that one gang of crooks is more honest/trustworthy than the other gang. Yeah, right. You gotta love the irony.
Same old story, nothing new here.
“Because they are all ultimately funded via both direct and indirect theft [taxes], and counterfeiting [central bank monopolies], all governments are essentially, at their very cores, 100% corrupt criminal scams which cannot be “reformed”,”improved”, nor “limited” in scope, simply because of their innate criminal nature.”
http://onebornfree-mythbusters.blogspot.com/
Regards, onebornfree
As much as I despise Neochoens, they’re ALL on my ‘draw and quarter’ list, this banana head Maduro should exit, stage left. We should give the Venezuelan opposition material and financial support to obtain this.
” the little policeman [Putin] is bogging himself down ever deeper in yet another conflict.”
Have you forgotten, Clausewitz, that China too has opposed its veto to the US resolution on Venezuela at the UN Security Council?
As the ZioCons will soon find out at their expense, the multipolar alliance that rescued Syria from Israel’s geopolitical agenda is solid and will manifest itself in other regions of the globe.
You are not facing defenceless Palestinians, but a multipolar alliance of nuclear powers, who can defend itself against your filthy schemes, and who will. Israel is in for a big surprise over the next five years.
That these cartoonishly evil idiots are where they are reflects the desperation of the elders; as does the political ascendancy of the evil orange clown, IMO.
They know their agenda is in serious trouble – apparently they’re at a now or never moment – so they need “people” like these to present their ultimata to the world.
Agreed re. global financialization. More generally, capitalism and socialism exist in a Jekyll and Hyde or Janus face relationship (they’re both particular economic manifestations of liberal ideology), and with the end of the SU and socialism as a viable economic system, any kind of restraint on the capitalists has been removed. Capitalist oligarchs have proven to be just as bad as any Red commissar. (To be clear, I favor free markets, which is not the same thing as capitalism.)
Am I the only one here who thinks Trump just lost the 2020 election? I know at least one deplorable who isn’t voting in 2020; I suspect there are MANY more.
+1
The same satanic demonic kabal ie Israel and the Zionist controlled deep state that has Venezuela targeted is the same satanic demonic kabal that did the attack on the WTC on 911 and is the same satanic demonic kabal that has ruled the U.S. for over 100 years since the Zionist banking kabal took control of our currency via their privately owned FED and IRS.
This interference in Latin and South America is nothing new , check Col. L Fletcher Proutys book The Secret Team and Gen. Smedley Butlers book War is a Racket, and Compromised, Clinton, Bush and The CIA by Terry Reed all can be had at Barnes and Noble or Amazon, and watch Proutys and Terry Reeds videos on youtube.
The Zionist kabal at work destroying America and the world.
Your discourse on that the right-left dichotomy is a hoax, what you reinforce by whitewashing Hitler and fascism through the articles of this site and trying to equate them with the USSR and behavior of the Red Army thorugh WWII, gets debunked when it gets analyzed that the far-right is really well ideologized and politiced, and that they really work for the corporate elites who, in the rattles of capitalism and US hegemony, see fascism as the only way out for them to impose what at all lights is opposed by the majority of the people on Earth. This is why they walk over there now completely naked, as the case of Venezuela is shamesly showing.
Vox do not represent anything new, out of the right/left dichotomy, but it is the old smelling of rancid far-right who brought in Franco and his fascist system into Spain, as it is showed by this images…
Vox charges meet with members of the Trump Administration: “We have similar ideas”….As a proof that they are not in the least in favour of sovereignity, how that could be when they are receiving funds coming from MEK ( extremist sect widely supported by hard-nosed neocon warmongers like Bolton and other Trump supporters which they want to put in charge of Iran…), and was Bannon who organized their election campaign…. Of course, they will have similar ideas supporting US coming wars around the world, including that against Venezuela, and hosting US new long range nuclear misiles against Russia, as they are indebted with this US administration, and other warmongers in the opposition, and the Miami diaspora….
In fact according to recent polls, the Vox type voter is male, wealthy, young trained, politicized and very right-wing….
Where it has no sense talking abou the dichotomy right/left, may be, it is in the US, where your whole political system has been hijacked by the lobbist of the large defense, IT and agrarian corporations, along wth Israel lobby. In Spain and the rest of Europe there is life apart from the PP/PSOE tandem as well already sold to the corporations….
As much as I would love for that statement to be true, I have sincere doubts that it will unfold that way. A few reasons off the top of my head:
1. 5g. The entire planet is plunging head first into this technology. Crickets from Putin and Russia. Putin will force Russians to take the mark of the beast (chip) just as all the other “leaders”.
2. Intel Inside. Most major US tech companies have been completely subsumed by jews.
3. OBOR. Israel is very integrated into OBOR with China opening a port at Haifa? and investing in Israeli stolen gas fields.
4. Financial Collapse. Just as they own communism, jews own the financial system. The time for a jubilee is long overdue, the jews will bring down the markets just like they did WTC, and jews will know all about it before hand.
5. Putin has very close relations with Chabad Lubbovitz, just like Trump.
6. Putin appears to be a crypto jew
7. Putin appears to be a freemason.
8. If Putin were honestly on the Russian peoples side, he would have exposed more western lies. Like the Kennedy assassination, 9/11, or the moon landing.
9. The Third Temple. The Sanhedrin are already adjudicating from underneath the Third Temple. This underground cathedral is probably from just about the same spot where the Knights Templar supposedly found the holy grail.
“To be clear, I favor free markets, which is not the same thing as capitalism.”
Completely agree.
There is little in common between entrepreneurial capitalism as creator of value and jobs which thrives in free markets, and Talmudic rentier speculative finance as a parasitic activity that has actually destroyed Western economies ( against the classical economics principles established by Adam Smith).
Professor Michael Hudson’s take on parasitic finance is eminently interesting:
https://michael-hudson.com/2016/03/the-inversion-of-classical-economics/
You have just brought into forefront the most important (Cardinal ) aspect of Zionist-Rabbinical policy of controlling the world. Interdependence of nations controlled by Zionist Bankers and sanctions.
Unfortunately the small minds on this site do not pay too much attention to you.
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
BTW: Brilliant outstanding work by Saker.
p.s.
Unfortunately total independence of all nations cannot be achieved. So some interdependence will always exist, but nations should realize that more interdependence means more slavery to Zionist Overloads.
Indians are to be the technocratic aristocracy for the jews after the white European seed has been completely enslaved.
Indians have something like 26 different castes. In the Talmud, there are something like 76 different types of goyim races, all put on Earth by God for jews to torment. At least in their Talmud.
Indians are the only group of people on this planet who even approach the level of racism bred into Jewish DNA.
Yes, Guaido declaring himself “president” is totally illegal, but that’s not the point. I think Saker is wrong here: legality has nothing to do with it. I don’t know much about Venezuela, but there are general rules. In any nation where the majority has dignity and self-respect, a person who shows himself to be a puppet of foreign powers is considered a traitor and is deeply despised. The US has discredited Guaido the same way it discredited quite a few Russian “opposition” figures. When the choice is between a homegrown government, even a bad one, and a traitorous scum, people with dignity and self-respect side with the government. Only nations where the majority suffers from a severe inferiority complex would allow traitors to come to power. Serves them right, if you ask me: it’s only fair when scum is ruled by scum.
Both the Empire and its British boot-lickers have already stolen the money you talk about. It looks truly ridiculous and hypocritical when a highway robber mounts a moral high horse.
People scavenge from trash cans in the USA all the time. We have homeless people begging at most stop signs. Despite having massive poverty, the USA insists on meddling in other countries. Trump promised to end senseless wars but hasn’t ended even one of the Bush/Obama wars. Now he wants one in Venezuela and another in Iran. And of course the voters will go along like they have with every other senseless war. What gives the US the right to determine the validity of the Venezuelan elections? Why doesn’t Trump appoint Robert Mueller to investigate? The US has zero business trying to overthrow Maduro or anyone else. If this Guiado character had pulled the same stunt in the US he would have faced treason charges. But of course the voting class, aka zombies, will support another super expensive senseless war for truth, justice, and the American way.
It is an undisputable fact that when Allen Greenspan took over the Federal Reserve – it was a turning point in US history from fiduciary based business organizations, to greed-based business organizations.
His reign started the slide to money greed that we know today – CEO responsibility is today about share price and compensation – not responsibility to customers, employees, community, and nation.
Junk bonds started the slide – money was diverted away from pensions, healthcare, seniority, and new production methods – to make high interest payments to speculators. Money went from paying for current and future production, to paying greedy speculators.
Those speculators are the same people as the money changers at the temple steps in Jesus’ time. Humanity lives on production (goods and services) – not money in the hands of the 1%.
Think Peace — Art
Good god – Elliott Abrams — they are scraping the bottom of the mean bastard barrel.
Whats next – Cheney and Rumsfeld?
Those bloody bastards haven’t killed in a long time. They probably want some new action.
Thanks for taking the time to put this very interesting comment together.
As ordinary citizens, it is impossible for us to know the real intentions of Presidents Trump and Putin.
I, very humbly, have a different opinion of both. I think President Putin is quite principled about sovereignty and International Law. I remember his declarations as a PM, and the tensions that raised with (Jewish) President Medvedev when the latter did nothing to protect Libya against “Bombing Resolution 1973” which enabled the imperialist coup of 2011.
President Putin appears genuinely patriotic: the economic and military progress Russia has made over the past two decades, under terrible sanctions, is testimony to that.
President Trump is, possibly, trying to enable a “soft landing” of a war-driven, debt-ridden hegemon controlled by an un-unpatriotic minority whose loyalties lay elsewhere North of Gaza.
It is gigantic task: US Presidents who tried before him got murdered, impeached.. It is difficult to ascertain his intentions, but not surprising he got so little results in two years against an entrenched Deep State that lasted over 50 years. One striking point: he definitely did not go along Israel’s grand plan and Nr 1 objective in the ME. Best.
The Maduro leadership as well as his predecessor are extremely corrupt. The US will blackmail,
and bribe the military leaders in the middle ranks.
Batista came from a similar rank in the military. Batista came to power in 1933 during the revolt of the sergeants.
The US, the most corrupt country on the planet will buy out those middle ranking officers.
I don’t get the impression that Guaido is very intelligent, that the US probably has someone else in mind for the future leader of Venezuela.
Indeed, an unexpected demise of this man would be very useful for the empire.
You’re probably right. Nero and Caligula were far too early in the history of the actual Empire to use them as any kind of indication of its impending fall. I don’t see us as being able to look forward to any of the great works of the better emperors. The Eastern Empire (Europe etc) will probably continue for some time after our Western Empire has sunk into its Dark Age, picked apart by barbarians foreign and domestic…
But then again maybe we’re only at the time of Sulla – the ogliarchy’s triumph over the democratic Republic. Perhaps we still have an entire history of undisguised Empire ahead of us… disturbing if that’s the most optimistic possibility 😀
At least Vox is against feminazism , against the mean histerical harpies that have relegated men to an inferior legal status ( strange ” democracy ” ) .
Of course men will vote Vox , we are fed up . Even men from leftist parties voted Vox in the regional elections of Andalucia as you know , they are fed up with the effeminated and castrating left .
By the way , habibi , when are you the muslims going to create an islamic party ? , it could be a good macho alternative if Vox does not show cojones .
I respect Putin far more than Trump or any other US politician, outside of possibly Rand Paul. And once again, I hope you are right and I am wrong. One thing is for certain, over the centuries they have never stopped short of any measure to achieve and maintain power.
Iris,
Capital is something in the ready, that has the potential to do work. In our modern economic world – it is organizations of people (companies) that have the potential to do work, they are ready to produce goods and services. Human organization is capital. Money is only a tool that facilitates production, and buying and selling. Money has no value without something to buy. Productive organization is king.
The question that humanity struggles with is – who should own these businesses? Who should own the capital. Should it be solely the originator of the business, or its workers, or its customers, or its debtors, or all of them?
Think Peace — Art
p.s. Hear hear on – Professor Michael Hudson.
What Putin did in Syria was a real benefit to humanity. He stopped the Zionist/Sunni cabal, and their religious war against the Shea and other minorities.
I fear Putin is doing too much kissy face with Netanyahu. It is my impression that the Jews have a real hate for the Russians.
We must know that when the Jews get done with regime change in Iran – that they are going to turn 100% on Putin and Russia.
Think Peace — Art
AngloZionist?
I don’t see that Israel has any interest in Venezuela. Israel is forced to accede to Anglo-American needs. The big winners in the Venezuela situation are oil producers. The US is now a winner if the price of oil is high.
They have an interest in Latin America. Look into the background behind the 2009 Honduras coup, for example.
Bless you , sir!
At long last, someone appears to understand the use of language!
Thanks and please continue!
The Zionists control all the central banks and thus the U.S. and the world!
I thought “AngloZionist” was a strange term when I first came across it in the Saker’s writing. I like it now. It is concise and gets the message across. A lot easier than writing America, UK, and Israel (and their allies) every time.
I dont think they were picked to excelerate the demise of the Empire. We know Bolton was picked by Sheldon Adelson and he needs to keep the Empire going for his Israel. Then Bolton picked Abrams.
They are comic book caricatures though, straight out of the Walking Dead comic book.
Regarding Venezuela, its been on the dart board since day one and all kinds of grifters and clowns have been trying to stick their fingers in that pie.
The one thing that can be said that is indisputable is that never before in the US have we had a WH that is nothing but grifters and sleeze
.
Poor Fredo Trump Jr keeps trying to ‘be da man’ wheeling and dealing and inviting more grifters into the WH.
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/03/01/trump-national-security-council-225442
”During the brief Flynn era, NSC staffers were shocked when two men who said they were associates of Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, showed up at NSC offices in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, wearing badges that indicated someone in the West Wing had let them on the White House grounds.
They came with a 10-point plan for how the United States could turn Venezuela’s strongman president, Nicolas Maduro, into a U.S. stooge. The basics, according to people familiar with the incident, were as follows: The U.S. would release two nephews of Venezuela’s first lady who were in prison on drug charges; in exchange, Venezuela would free a young American man it had imprisoned on dubious weapons charges; then, Trump would meet with Maduro and the two would hash out some sort of arrangement where the U.S. would lift sanctions on the country’s kleptocratic government in exchange for unfettered access by American companies to the oil-rich Venezuelan market.
The entire pitch appeared to be “a pretext for this great business opportunity for them,” one person familiar with the incident said.
To prove their bona fides, the men — Gentry Beach and Wadie Habboush — called Venezuela’s foreign minister in front of the NSC staffers, leaving a voicemail, and showed a picture of themselves with Maduro, another person familiar with the episode said. “They pulled out a picture of them hugging Maduro. They were like, ‘Yeah, we were in Venezuela two weeks ago.’ And they were all doing the Trump thumbs-up sign,” the person said. The incident, details of which were first reported by Mic, so rattled the NSC staffers that they immediately reported it to the institution’s legal officers. One of the staffers was so alarmed at what he was being asked to consider that he drafted a resignation letter. The men pitching the idea even managed to get a meeting with Bannon.
Habboush and Beach did not reply to messages from POLITICO. Their plan, however, was not adopted. Even Bannon, known for his unconventional views, was hesitant, and besides, from the start, Trump harbored an antipathy toward Maduro, whom he recently decided to no longer recognize as Venezuela’s president”
Trump, Jr’s Friend Met With Flynn About Venezuela Sanctions | Ed …
https://www.patheos.com/blogs/…/trump-jrs-friend-met-flynn-venezuela-sanctions/
Apr 4, 2017 – Mic reviewed documents indicating the businessmen were Gentry Beach, a billionaire Dallas financier, and Wadie Habboush, an international …
*btw Gentry Beach’ father was convicted of fraud
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/crime/2018/02/23/dallas-mans-highland-park-home-purchase-part-fraud-convictions
Hello Art. I don’t think that the supremacist Zionists can fool the Russians. Russians remember by whom Russia was raped in the 90’s. The oligarchs who were the figureheads of Western banks and ripped off Russia’s assets with only little capital all belonged to the Talmudic tribe.
Russia is key to humankind surviving the Zio rule, because its people still have spiritual beliefs (patriotism, religion, social equality) than simple cannot exist within a Zionist-designed world. And because Russia is such a rich country, they know that imerialist-minded Talmudists will never let is be in peace.
I am not very optimistic on the short term. I summarised what I think is going to happen on another thread.
https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/the-growing-anti-semitism-scam/#comment-3071675
– Us, people living in the West, are economically doomed, until some profound change brings about a new “Social Deal”.
– A corollary is that the Zionists know that too, and knowing that they depend on US/Western host countries’ economic and military power, they are likely to accelerate the advent of a violent geopolitical outcome favouring Israel in the short future, while they are still in a position to do so.
Mauritius Prez ” Very interesting
i would spread among Indian if you could give me the link
Thanks .
As someone fully enrolled in the “hate the neocons” battalions and their Wars for Israel, I ask the simple question: What is the interest of the US and Israel in Venezuela?
(my guess is not much except to avoid more communist delusion in the area and furthermore, as if Nicaragua and Kuba were not enough, why bother with Venezuela…just let them twist and starve in the economic doldrums,)
The interests of the angles and jews….please state, O Vineyard oracle.
Once that is stated, your arguments may be more of interest.
Is there a humanitarian interest? Maybe. Is there a racial interest, like protecting the White minority of Ven. since the Revolution is now Brown, not White, per comrade Marx. That would be a true Scandal for Yanqui Imperialismo
The Sacker is a race equality true believer, so, maybe his motivation is simply that he supports Brown over White, since the Ven. Whites probably got all the Capital. Justice! demands that the Whites be stripped of their money.
My favorite line when Hugo took over a dozen or so years ago was uttered by an Indian lady…”Hugo is going to build me a house.”
Whites tend to build their own houses and not ask someone else to do it for them.
Socialism.: now Brown and Black. The Sacker is a Neo-communist and a hater of Racists, like me.
Death to all Racists! Down with Whites!
Joe Webb
A little background on the neocons:
OT, but on a point that I’ve made to you previously with the Epstein Island:
Dershowitz Suggests Press Blackout During “Orgy Island” Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Hearing
Johnstone: How (And How Not) To Beat A[n] [antisemitic] Smear Campaign
Agreed.
Some people appear to think that Trump is some sort of genius who, trough machiavellian moves, (which may appear stupid, like the folks he is been picking), is cunningly trying to dismantle the Empire.
I think in reality Trump simply sucks.
Wherever money is to be grubbed and control exercised, they have an interest.
I think that Trump’s goal was not any kind of “a “soft landing” of a war-driven, debt-ridden hegemon”, but rather looking for a different strategy to keep the Empire going/afloat.
Seems to me the idea, already during the presidential race, was to drive a wedge between Russia, China and Iran, which, due to the extreme aggressive actions from the Empire, had become much closer( though not close enough imo ).
The main “enemy” is China, which is a growing economic powerhouse, not Russia, which is militarily strong, but does not threaten the ZUSA economically at all. Get out of the face of the Russians so the ZUSA can focus on China.
In Syria, throw the Russians a bone, in order to drive them from Iran. Isolate Iran as much as possible, withdraw from the signed nuclear agreement, and impose further draconian sanctions on the country in order to achieve the long dreamed for regime change( mainly for Israel).
Conduct good old Zamerican imperialism everywhere else there is a good chance of success.
For example, continue the US policy of getting Latin America back under full ZUS control… Zionists love this, as a stronger ZUS means more power to Israel and Zionism.
“Even if US do not use force, Maduro will lose grip of power…”
You have missed the most important point of the article — the one that is unbearable for the neocons and chosenites:
By the way, do you seriously believe that Iraqis would be worse without the US & Co “intervention” against “bad” Saddam?
What about Libyan people and the US/EU intervention against “bad” Quaddaffi?
You seem as truly believing that the hundreds of thousands of the “liberated” from the “grip of power” by the US/EU should be thankful for the “liberation” from their lives. Hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians were murdered by the interventions; among the murdered were thousands and thousands of babies, children, women, youth, elderly…
“Harry” writes, “a few or even a lot of the Chinese, Russian and Iranian people do not like their government and have to live with it.” — And your solution is to open the gates for the foreign Rulers (mega-financiers, mega-corporations, MIC) from abroad to solve all the local problems? Sounds quite slavish to me. Whom are you giving the keys from your home to solve your personal problems with your spouse and children — a neighbor?
Maduro was elected by people of Venezuela and it is the task of Venezuelans to work out their Venezuelan problems. Same is true for the Chinese, Russian, and Iranian people. Enough already of the Zionized USA’ interventions led by the empire’s insatiable thirst for other peoples’ resources.
I used to believe that, I’m not so sure anymore. The Saker and others have talked about the reality of a Zionist and Atlanticist 5th column inside Russia, and it is pretty clear that these people have influence over the Russian government. The neoliberals are still in control of the Russian economy.
The Russian behavior in Syria, in light of constant Zionist aggression against Syria, is a little disgusting, to say the least. “Funny” too that Russia appears ready to sell advanced military hardware to Turkey, a country that was and still is arming jihadists in Syria, and that has fought many wars against Russia in the past, but not to Iran.
Anyway, as I said elsewhere, the most discouraging is to observe how the Russian government has been conducting its economic policies. They have been quite bad and they hurt Russia’s sovereignty.
Will Russia Reject Neoliberalism?
PAUL CRAIG ROBERTS AND MICHAEL HUDSON
https://www.unz.com/proberts/will-russia-reject-neoliberalism/
On March 1, 2019, Michael Hudson and P. C. Roberts wrote another article.
Is Neoliberalism Killing Russia?
PAUL CRAIG ROBERTS AND MICHAEL HUDSON • MARCH 1, 2019
http://www.unz.com/proberts/is-neoliberalism-killing-russia/
Us, people living in the West, are economically doomed, until some profound change brings about a new “Social Deal”.
Iris,
The US and UK Jews are putting the pedal to the metal attacking “anti-Semites.” Their willingness to attack and take down anyone – is the main source of their power. Everyone at the top of society lives in abject fear of the Jews. The same is coming to the rest of us. With the new surveillance internet society (that they control) and AI advances – living in the West will cease to be free.
The Jews own more and more of everything. Most all new building in the US is financed by Wall Street. Most every transaction in the US is run through Wall Street plastic. Wall Street is a Jew playground.
Is the only thing that can stop the Jews – a major Yellow Jacket revolt in America?
Think Peace — Art
Food is king. Without food NOTHING gets done or can get done. It’s obvious. Food production and capture (farming and fishing) holds up all the rest of society.
Jan 29, 2019 Trump Regime Launches Coup in Venezuela: Here’s What You Need to Know
We discuss the roots of the current crisis, how and why Trump and the neocons are involving themselves, and what anti-war activists need to do to confront this latest round of propaganda for imperial interventionism.
FYI: http://thesaker.is/u-s-forces-steal-tons-of-gold-captured-by-isis-in-syria-iraq/
“U.S. Forces Steal Tons Of Gold Captured By ISIS In Syria, Iraq”
Comment section:
Hope this could help to answer your Qs.
They have a long term (ultimate) goal and short term (intermediate) goals. The long term goal is, of course, complete world domination and control (so every country in the world must eventually be brought under the yoke), and I believe the short term goal in Venezuela is to keep Russia and China out.
“Is the only thing that can stop the Jews – a major Yellow Jacket revolt in America?”
Looking at private debt-levels, I think that the event bringing the current system down will be a collapse of Western economies, an event in the scale of the 1929 crisis. Unfortunately.
I don’t think theft is the primary motive.
I think you could compare the evil empire to a serial killer who rapes, tortures and murders his victims, and then as a matter of of course helps himself to any cash and valuables his victims may have had on their persons.
““Funny” too that Russia appears ready to sell advanced military hardware to Turkey, a country that was and still is arming jihadists in Syria”
“La politique est l’art du possible” / “Politics is the Art of the Possible”
Leon Gambetta, French politician
Opinions differ. When one remembers that Turkey had been fighting in the opposite camp for years, doing the bidding for Isreal and KSA, and that Putin managed to make her change sides, this appears as yet another of Putin’s ” coup de maitre”.
Where do you get that idea? The Jew builds your house by selling it at a much higher price as a mortgage. Then before it becomes yours he sacks you from your job, closes down his factory, moves it to China, Mexico or wherever, and then his bank repossesses it and you “stupid white man” paid the Jew for nothing.
Maybe this Hugo is just more generous than your Jew.
If you’re a white man you’re a disgrace to the race, or a Jew who thinks he’s white. If you’re one of the few whites who didn’t ask the Jew banker to build your house then my sincere apologies.
What do you call it when a small Muslim woman has more balls than all the white guys in Congress put together?
Where has Trump said “he wants the oil”?
I await.
The world is awash in oil, the US is the no.1 producer of oil.
What Venezuela “needs” is to get rid of he Communists they voted into office.
Hudson’s book is aptly titled “Killing the host”. It is sold here
Helping your own poor isn’t lucrative: you can’t steal much. Pentagon budget and robbery of other countries’ resources is a whole different ball game. That’s why greedy elites are eager to play it.
I agree, all should stay out of utterly incompetent Venezuela, which is just another Latin American sh-thole.
The US is not going to “invade”. Any such claims are laughable hysteria.
Now if the voters who put the Communist government of Venezuela in power would get off their dumb lazy butts and actually work for a living then they might have something.
You are mistaken: Guaido is perfect. People with intelligence, or self-respect, or some support in their own countries cannot be obedient puppets of the Empire. It needs shameless and worthless scum, and Guaido fits the bill just right.
said:
“but they’re much better off under Chavez/Maduro than they were when CIA puppets were in charge”
LOL Someone please tell lazy Venezuelan’s that communism is the most failed form of government ever attempted.
Venezuela communism a disaster: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-21/venezuela-was-my-home-and-socialism-destroyed-it-slowly-it-will-destroy-america-too
Where’s the left’s outrage over Venezuelan dictator Maduro’s slaughter of Indians?
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/02/wheres_the_lefts_outrage_over_venezuelan_dictator_maduros_slaughter_of_two_indians.html
Hispanic Celebrities Trash Maduro at Richard Branson Concert: ‘Enough of Left-Wing Dictatorships’: https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2019/02/22/hispanic-celebrities-trash-maduro-concert-venezuela/
Univision News Team Reportedly Released After Being Detained In Venezuela: https://dailycaller.com/2019/02/25/univision-venezuela-detained-maduro/
“They were reportedly there to interview Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, but he reportedly did not like their questions.”
There are plenty of white cucks in Congress, no question, but Engel is Jewish, not white.
Sanctions, American led sanctions, are the root cause of the misery. Venezuela is not as terrible as China before its rejuvenation. Same as in China all the miseries were caused by the American led ideological/religious hatred based sanctions. Wherever and whenever American goes, misery and death follow.
Venezuela will not get better as long as Venezuelan follows the Western political system or model.
well, I meant generally that Whites don’t ask for handouts.
Personally, I did build my own house , 3,000 feet of it..almost 50 years ago. Still in it and it is still standing…something a jew once asked….shortly after a built it. This is what gets jews killed.
I am reading some antiquity material. Just starting Xenophon’s Ten Thousand. About how a mercenary army of Greeks, hired by Persia after the Pelopponesian War to do some fighting in Asia Minor for them, was stranded about 1500 miles away from home when the Persians abandoned them.
Instead of scattering like other armies did when defeat, etc. happened, these Ten Thousand organized themselves democratically for survival and the long march back home. About three quarters of them retuned home….and some had been lost when they were fighting.
Imagine an army of Browns or Blacks doing the same thing.
I guess they buitl their own homes when they got back to mostly the Pelopponese. The Greeks democratically chose their leaders…the only race to have done so, ever.
Joe
It would be interesting to see how many dirty mean things that nasty Jew – Rep. Eliot Engel has said about Muslims over the years.
I think that the process is instructional.
In the 1950’s Anglos held power and the US was a reflection of their society.
In 2019 Jews hold power, and the US is a reflection of Jewish society and its priorities – one of which is to kick Anglos every day to remind them of who is in charge.
”The mass media are playing a sinister role. They are in the vanguard of cheap propaganda. Thus on 4 February 2019 a Swiss daily ran the title “People are no longer afraid of Maduro. The Venezuelan regime is tottering as never before. Guaidó feels protected by the people.” The article contrasts Guaidó and Maduro: Guaidó as “hero of liberation” who “does not feel threatened by the people but protected” and not only is supported by the US president but “by the free world.” Maduro also had tried to mobilise his supporters – “what is left of them”, according to the newspaper. But: “In order to prevent the celebrations [of the 10th anniversary of Hugo Chávez’ assumption of office] from looking too poor, the claqueurs had to be hauled in busses.” What a contrast – just like in a theatre play: Here the shining hero of the NATO states, there the falling shady puppet of Russia and China.1
But not only private media are beating the drums of war. Also public broadcasting has said goodbye to objective reporting and balanced commenting. In Germany, for example, the Deutschlandfunk is leading the way.2 ”
War is getting more likely – who will counteract this development?
by Karl Müller
https://www.zeit-fragen.ch/en/numbers/2019/no-421-february-2019/war-is-getting-more-likely-who-will-counteract-this-development.html
World Domination…. a pretty utopian goal, the stuff of science fiction, but maybe jews too..
Russia and China… Russia probably recalls the Cuban Missile Crisis. China could be interested but Manifest Destiny still counts, and should count. How about Chinese warships in the Caribbean or Sea of Cortez? How does that make you feel? If it pleases you, you are crazy and will be killed by the coming counter-revolution.
A stable Ven. is both preferable for all, but it seems that a New Fidelismo is what the US worries about. Me too, actually.
I was in Cuba in 2000. I saw the Venezuelan Future, and it does not work. As someone who has construction skills, I watched Cuban workmen work….they pretended to work and Fidel pretended to pay them. in 2000, the Cuban peso was officially about 8 to a US dollar. The empirical rate was about 100 to one. The monthly ration was ten dollars US and some flour and sugar. I think the current Cuban monthly wage is about $50. Let the Jews in!
Now what, realistically is probably on the minds of Trump, etc. is another wave of brown refugees yearning for Free Yanqui money.
Otoh, we could offer White Venezuelans asylum after the Browns start killing them…sort of like S. Africa today.
Joe Webb.
PSThere is nothing anywhere in the world , in terms of natural resources, etc. that is worth the price of warfare. You know what a B-2 is it? costs…a billion Yanqui dollars….can be destroyed by a grenade launcher fired from your shoulder.
I was pro-Fidel in about 1962…or so when he announced he was a marxist-Leninist, I was sorta dumb but not that dumb.
50 tons of gold in Syria? Syria, etc is not worth a ton or so. And if ISIS had it, it would have been used to buy some nukes somewhere.
But if you believer this and by extension, the Sacker, I got a big bridge to….you know..
Joe
LOL….so do I.
Trump is a con man. Anyone who has looked into the details of his business background knows that.
If Trump’s re election fails then within 2 years after he’s out of office the SDNY is going to put him in the poor house if not in jail.
I said in the beginning of the Mueller investigation that they would not get Trump on ”colluding” with Russia in his campaign, but might get some of his ‘advisors’ and that’s what has happened.
I also said that Mueller being able to hand over any evidence of ‘unrelated’ crimes he comes across in his investigation to the appropriate authorities is what would get Trump and I stand by that.
One has to wonder why Dershowitz has been so active in defending Epstein for years now. Maybe he also got a ‘massage’…lol.
Here’s something to go along with Abrams picture in this article.
Abrams wrote in 1997 that Jews must stand apart from the nation in which they live:
“”Outside the land of Israel, there can be no doubt that Jews, faithful to the covenant between God and Abraham, are to stand apart from the nation in which they live. It is the very nature of being Jewish to be apart–except in Israel–from the rest of the population…””
I wouldn’t so much credit Putin.
Turkey, (like many other countries) is having to reassess its relations with Greater Israel (USA).
The US was behind the Gulenist coup attempt in Turkey, aimed at eliminating Erdogan. It was centered on Turkey’s US Incirlik air base, where American troops casually looked the other way while the Gulenists launched continuous air attacks against the democratically elected government of a US NATO ally.
Putin himself also figures on the “regime change” list with the Zio-Glob having unsuccessfully backed once leading Jewish oligarch Khodorkovsky in his bid for power in Russia.
Good old Boss principle:
Trump did pick Pompeo, Bolton, Abrams team to do the job on Venezuela. All neocons.
If they succeed he will claim the credit.
If they fail, Trump will fire them, and Trump will claim that he is cleaning the swamp.
…………..
It is win,win for Trump.
Simply as that.
Not the only one.It’s pretty obvious really. The probability of getting so many utterly over the top extreme caricatures in power all at once seems to argue against it being random. Trump alone was accelerating the downfall as expected but they decided to give him some serious help with this team of vicious numpties.
For a person with “construction skills,” you are too oblivious to the cost of maintenance of the empire.
https://usawatchdog.com/21-trillion-missing-u-s-government-a-criminal-enterprise-catherine-austin-fitts/
https://21stcenturywire.com/2014/03/21/the-latest-heist-us-quietly-snatches-the-ukraines-gold-reserves/
https://awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2016/01/10/who-stole-143-tons-of-gold-from-the-libyan-people/
Great Heist: https://www.cnbc.com/2016/06/13/12-trillion-of-qe-and-the-lowest-rates-in-5000-years-for-this.html
You may continue peddling your bridge…
Those browns and blacks seem to be marching fairly well, only not to go home but to invade other people’s living space, of course organised by Soros, UNHC, or whoever else is funding and planning their migrations.
It’s all very well wishing and hoping but fighting back is all that matters and nobody in western Europe and North America is doing it. A few individual exceptions don’t count for anything as that person just gets taken out; e.g. some American Polish guy, Tom Kawczynski, who used to be a town manager was fired from his job and vilified for trying to make a little Maine community of less than 1,000 inhabitants white separatist. Whites are not showing much of their renowned organisational ability in resisting the invasion of their territories and if anything are organising to assist their enemies. If whites want to be left on their own it looks to me they will have to lose significant chunks of their territory, and they’ll have to fight even to achieve that, but they’re not doing even that. As if this is allowed to go on they could well be facing a South African scenario at some date in the future. I’m no longer socially well connected and have opted to have as little as possible to do with the system, but reading what those who are better informed write, it seems worse that I could imagine. I would tend to believe that to every action there is a reaction, and that the pendulum should swing the other way sometime, but will it? Civilisations can also sink into oblivion never to return, and many whites have been brainwashed to believe this is how it should go with theirs, if they think at all about such matters.
I think white Americans should worry more about their own future as a nation and a race than interfering in any way in other countries, Venezuela or wherever. So some wish to express solidarity for those there suffering under Maduro’s incompetent socialism, if that is what it really is. Why? Who is expressing solidarity with white Americans who will soon become a racial minority in their own country? Most of the world would just love to see them suffer not only defeats in their foreign military misadventures (and I do too), but also humiliated in their own country by the soon to be coloured majority (not my sentiments in this regard).
Sorry, confuse with Maldive. Its president had the Supreme Court judges arrested for trying to intervene & order the gov to release arrested oppositions.
Under US backing, India Hindu fascist Modi was eager to use its military to invade Maldive under pretext of Maldive opposition request in 2018.
But China publicly warned India against military intervention, with a flotilla of warships despatched. That save Maldive from been invaded as India constantly did to every neighbours since independent, Sikkim, Bhutan, Nagga lands & South Tibets all swallowed up. Nepal & Sri Lanka are still constantly been attempted military, also by Weapon of Mass Migration, flooding with illegal indians to swing votes.
https://www.deccanherald.com/content/658181/china-warns-india-against-military.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/asia_pacific/maldives-court-delays-reinstating-pro-opposition-lawmakers/2018/02/18/8316ba4a-14e5-11e8-930c-45838ad0d77a_story.html?utm_term=.1673a495dda9
Whereas for Mauritius, its always in India radar.
https://thediplomat.com/2015/08/when-india-almost-intervened-in-mauritius/
“50 tons of gold in Syria? Syria, etc is not worth a ton or so.”
Ill-informed and uneducated comment.
20 tons of gold are not a lot for a country’s national reserves, and would represent “only” $84 millions at its current price.
Source:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-01/us-army-takes-50-tons-gold-syria-alleged-deal-isis
Good question. Despite all our internal problems we’ll unite before any enemy as always did.
Now, for question “who’s the enemy?” the answer is clear for every Russian, and I beleive for Chineese, Iranian … also.
I wonder how many of the pundits who with such righteousness defend Maduro who “… did empower, for the very first time, the masses of the Venezuelan people, especially those who lived in abject poverty when Venezuela was still a US colony” (no less!) would happily go and live there, under such an enlighted ruler, with full confidence that they will find (at last!) fairness and compassion, away from those evil imperialistic Americans.
The fact that neocons are bad in many ways and their policies can be detrimental does not mean that worse things cannot exist. I would say Maduro is obviously one of these cases. Why don’t you go and try for yourself?
I for one wouldn’t want to live in Venezuela because it has one of the highest crime and murder rates in the world, and I don’t think that would change much whatever regime is in power. In fact that Maduro can’t be a very good communist as they tend to go heavy on the criminals. Cuba’s murder rate is slightly less than that of the US, and Venezuela’s is more than 10 times greater. But I’m not saying that someone like Fidel being in charge in Caracas would be able to bring that down to a reasonable rate.
Still I would defend him against any US invasion or interference. But what does”defend” mean in this context? It’s not that any of us would actually go and fight for him.
I think you are talking about things you don’t know first-hand.
Everybody who knows first-hand thinks Maduro himself is the greatest criminal (and Fidel as well, for what it’s worth).
Personally I don’t agree with outside interference, but in this case, notwithstanding the allegations in this article, the issue is legitimacy.
I cited the article in my comment: “… empower, for the very first time, the masses of the Venezuelan people, especially those who lived in abject poverty”. Really? Can anybody in his right mind say anything like this?
So I suggest again to go and try yourself. Or give up your (American, I suppose) citizenship and transfer to Cuba, which has a lower crime rate and is probably a paradise. Just for consistency.
“maybe Macron can give him a job” – or maybe a blow job
(1) Who’s defending Maduro?
(2) How do you have standing to sit in judgment of the nations and their leaders?
Get the oil!
The World’s Largest Oil Reserves By Country
Boy do I agree with this post. I can’t believe that there are next to no pro-White organizations that are effective or achieving anything. But, like you, that is exactly what I am seeing. What is needed are at least one or two wealthy pro-white people to back the organizing. Since there aren’t any stepping forward, I have to assume that non-whites and Semitic whites have acquired most of the wealth and power and we whites don’t really possess that much anymore. Which most American whites are unaware of, and don’t want to believe it anyway. Are we that powerless and hopeless? Why did we let it happen? Some of us saw it coming 25 years ago. Others have been too obsessed with sports, video games, partisan politics, and pop culture to be bothered about it. Time and opportunities have been wasted. From here on out the screws will continually be tightened on us until it is truly too late.
It’s the stuff of the delusions of evil people.
In 2017, the American asks 375 billions handout from China, but the American wants more, they are waging trade war to extort more handout from China in case you don’t know.
If granted three lifetimes I might find time to see if something by The Saker on Venezuela was worth reading. But this thread seems to be unique: not a single commenter who knows fiddly squat about Venezuela or the issues pertaining to it. As it happens I’ve just listened on Australia’s ABC Radio National to Tom Switzer interviewing on his Between the Lines program the WSJ writer Bret Stephens on Venezuela. Whatever one thinks of Stephens, Switzer has to his credit that he opposed Australia’s going to war in Iraq with the US before it was becoming the conventional wisdom. (He also formed quite a friendship with presidential historian Robert Fallen in his early post grad days fwiw). Here is the link
https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/betweenthelines/socialism-goes-wrong-in-venezuela/10811644
It’s not a great becoming to rate Stephens a little ahead of The Saker but he does waste less time.
(1) As I cited: “… empower, for the very first time, the masses of the Venezuelan people, especially those who lived in abject poverty”. Plus, many other ideas in this article.
(2) I thought everybody here was sitting in judgement of some nations and their leaders. The question is so perplexing I don’t know what to say. If the issue is foreign intervention, I am against it. Unless it is requested by the legitimate leader, that is. For example, I wasn’t against the Russian intervention in Syria. With Venezuela there is an issue of legitimacy, despite the allegations in this article. And then there is the issue of the reality of the regime of Maduro.
So, I repeat: why don’t you go and live there?
I don’t know what point you’re trying to make. US presidents are far greater criminals than Castro or Maduro anyway.
And I said I would support the Cuban and Venezuelan people in any struggle against US intervention. And what has that got to do with wanting to move there to live? It’s like saying all those in Iraq, Syria, Libya, and wherever else who like USA, and supported US in their wars should move to the US. Oh, yes, and many indeed are.
Of course, you, as a rabid anti-communist/ anti-socialist, who boast in these threads at Unz Review of your high-class connections, would need to be born again, not one, but three times, before recognizing any achievement of the Bolivarian Revolution. Then, you bring in the pseudo-analysis of an Australian MSM journalist and an Australian “presidential” historian, in such heights of chutzpah, as if we here would be still sucking our fingers or would not have two fingers of forehead. In your aura of exceptionalism, give you a damn the fact that the MSM and US allied governments are all sold to the corporate capitalism in its rattles already acting in the nude way as a fascist entity, the more, Australia, a member of the “Five Eyes” coalition and moreover of the “Commonwealth”, and as such particpant in the flagrant theft of the Venezuelan gold deposited in that altar to piratery that has laready been unveiled is the Bank of England, following the most faithfull Francis Drake ancient style against Spanish galeons on whose gold was built the “City of London” .
Fortunately, we have real statisctics , inlcuding those of UN different organisms on human development, to certify that socialism really works in Venezuela. Of course, related to success, everything depends on the crystal with which you watch reality, and if you understand success by the number of millionaires created, of course, the socialist Venezuelan project, always will be a failure for you, but if you measure the results on terms of increasing of human welfare, it is clearly a success. the same happened in the USSR, which you so much have slander through your commenter life, whose resaults in welfare are still to be surpassed by current Russian Federation.
50 great achievements of the Bolivarian Revolution
Of course all of the above constitutes a bad example, not only for the whole LatinAmerica, where the US has managed to reverse in part the socialist revolution unleashed there in the last decades by the people, but also for the rest of the world, and thus, it is a matter of survival for those who live on plundering the world and their puppets to finish this government.
To that add that Venezuela have signed such ammount of commercial contracts with China, and you have why the US and its minions no more take care about going out there totally naked. Since, instead of trying to reach equally beneficial agreements with the Venezuelans, as they have done the Russians and Chinese ( independently of whether they agree or not with the Venezuelan socialist system ), what they pretend is continue looting, as has been their custom since ages, since they are not willing to accept or learn another way of living.
Here’s that Roosh V character gloating recently how “white people have become too weak”:
He does make some interesting points though.
US presidents are far greater criminals than Castro or Maduro, you say?
Why then you don’t move and get there, to live under Maduro or Castro?
Do you have an idea of what Maduro or Castro have done to their own people? Why is it that a lot of people want to live in the US and nobody want to go and live in Cuba or Venezuela? Or East Germany in Soviet times?
Iraq, Syria and Libya have nothing to do with Venezuela. It is not the same story. Try to talk to any Venezuelan.
The point I am trying to make is indeed that Maduro is the worst of criminals.
I am not in favor of intervention. But, I repeat, this is a issue of legitimacy. It is not true that Maduro’s election was legitimate. How can a serious site write that “Maduro has empowered the masses “? Is it a joke?
One bold voice defeated the Roman Empire.
Paul preached the Good News by the might of His hand,
That man would no more be slave to sword and fire,
But honor God by loving his fellow man.
Let ‘Murica return to the Christian faith,
And she will crush her foes who attack within.
Unless she take up peace, she will face God’s wrath,
For none can oppose His righteousness and win.
So you’re not going to answer my questions. That’s what I thought.
Iris,
The Romans staved off cultural collapse for a very long time with bread and circuses. The Jews will do the same with America.
Have seen talk of 40 trillion-dollar deficits and endless QE. With QE the Fed can continuously pump up stock prices giving the illusion of prosperity. The top 20% will be happy – the serfs will be given bread. There is already talk of guaranteed incomes. (Japan has deficits of 200% of GDP and the economy is still working. Japan has been doing this for 30 years with no end in sight.) You know the Jews can and will do this.
Circuses are no problem for the Jews. Degenerative excitement is their bread and butter. Pushing sex, drugs, and angry rap is their forte. Gambling, mind bending electronics, gender leveling, taboo sex, voyeuristic violence, dare devil entertainment are all on the table of American culture. Divisions between family, race, gender, age, and politics keep us distracted and on edge. Internet spying and AI will know who goes to the circus.
Serenity, family and community solidity, personal financial stability, and FREEDOM are the losers.
Think Peace — Art
Let’s get this straight: either Venezuelan elections are legit, or they are not. If they are legit, then Maduro is legit. If they are not, neither Maduro nor Guaido is legit. You can’t have it both ways.
As to crimes, particularly murder, Maduro can’t compete with any US president in the last 25-30 years. Each of them has more blood on his hands than Maduro would have murdering the whole population of his country. Which he most certainly didn’t. He didn’t even kill that Guaido personage. And that was correct behavior: you don’t want to make a nonentity a martyr.
Guaido is pretty weak, he needed a bodyguard of Western Envoys to get back into Venezuela safely today
good point, my mouth runneth over with hyperbole.
Joe
I answered both of your questions.
The second one was actually more a censure than a question.
good job here…yeah it looks bad, but Europe is awakening faster than we are and we are slowly awakening. When the Dems outvote us and tax us for the darkies…more whites will sober up.
Nothing like getting taxed to death to sober up even liberals. By then the guns willl already be out probably
Joe
The election of Maduro in 2018 was not legit. It is not that all Venezuelan elections are not legit (is this an argument?! I can’t believe it. One election is disputed, this should be taken as meaning that all elections are not legit?? )
Maduro can’t compete as a murderer in foreign lands, because he doesn’t have the means. As a domestic murderer, he definitely can compete and he wins.
Maduro didn’t kill Guaido not because he didn’t want to or because he has some aversion to murder, I hope you realize this.
my construction skills only apply to this stuff you send in one sense. I know how to spot a crooked 2 by 4, or bad planning, etc.
I do not credit any of your sources.
It is true that our national debt is a problem. It is not true that the US printed trillions for loans to banks etc in 2008 and 2009 cuz…. We got back the hard currency as well as the guarantees to other loans.
The Fed prints mone and makes loans in a crisis and then pulls it back and burns the cash when the crisis is over.
Trump’s economics are just old GOP supply side ism. Flash in the pan maybe, and another 2 trillion in debt. The international financial scene is shaky, and the international economy ditto.
The main factor in all of this is that capitalism, Inc. does not pay its workers enough in the first world, to buy and buy and keep the thing afloat. Globalism is a prop to keep up consumer demand…from elsewhere….to keep solvent most of the banks and corporations.
There is huge private debt out there. As long as everybody can service their debt, nobody seems to worry. But when the economy contracts. another problem, big problem.
Joe Webb
You answered neither of my questions. So I’ll ask you again:
(1) You mentioned “(many) pundits who with such righteousness defend Maduro…”; who are these “pundits”?
(2) What standing do you have to sit in judgment of the nations and/or their leaders, e.g. Maduro? How’s it your business?
“Japan has deficits of 200% of GDP and the economy is still working. Japan has been doing this for 30 years with no end in sight”
Hello Art. You are very right: the global-scale Ponzi scheme currently supporting the economy is so big that the situation is unprecedented. Economists are in the dark. Nobody knows when the debt bubble will blow up, or how bad and long-lasting the consequences will be.
But Japan is not a case study on the basis of which to assess Western economy’s ability to sustain high-levels of indebtedness. Japan was different because it had a very high rate of savings, was a foremost global lender and most of its debt was owned by national institutions. Good old patriotism works.
Reading you was quite an illumination: considering it has the largest oil reserves in the world. invading and controlling Venezuela could guarantee for decades the survival of the otherwise doomed petro-dollar. And would put immense pressure on any other producer, hence the Russian support to President Maduro. Kind regards.
1) I expressely cited this article (the one we are commenting). Beside the author, there are many commenters here supporting Maduro
2) This one is not really a question. Everybody here is judging nations and leaders.
But, simply I am a human being. As such, I have a “standing” to judge any nation and leader. They teach history at school in order for us to be able to judge nations and leaders.
And, I have several Venezuelan friends. I don’t have relatives there, no. I suppose even if I had I would not have “standing” in your opinion.
May I suggest, go just for a couple of months, not any longer, in Venezuela under Maduro (if he lasts enough, at this point). It would do you a lot of good.
Sorry about Samsung’s aggressive insistent autofill with or without UR software assistance providing “fiddly squat” for “fiddly squat” and “becoming” for “encomium”.
Good moment for you to change to Huawei, I did and I was quite satisfied, the more when I learnt that the “Five Eyes” can not hear me, out of the hijacking of Huawei CEO by…the “Five Eyes”…
Then they say that it is the Chinese who only can hear me now ….well, such a fear, I can only say, good night comrade Chinese on duty, how are you over there?
It did it again!
I don’t have the energy to overcome make unnecessary changes to my internet or phone connections just because I might get a bit of extra speed for little cost – let alone because of some fantasy about 5 Eyes listening in: they’re welcome!
I see you claim some knowledge that I denied believing The Saker had but what I have read so far of your lengthy emissions doesn’t give me confidence even if pulling up at “Australian presidential scholar” when I had referred to Robert Dallek** is to baulk at a literal. The name “Fatima Manoubia” is an interesting combination. I wonder if you are a reincarnation of The Priss Factor or some other once familiar UR threadster. It would be good to conclude that, for all your wild swinging unaccurate jibes you have some real knowledge to impart or ideas that stimulate. In the meantime I have noted The Saker’s Iceland domain and confirmed by going to thesaker.is that he does indeed spread himself far too thin – although he may of course have enlisted the Russophile equivalent of those unemployable in Islamabad that one of UR’s Muslim commenters once enlisted (don’t pin me down: it could have been Karachi, or Bradford boys on a sponsored holiday in Morocco).
**Robert Dallek was one of the dozen or so “presidential historians” whom Obama invited to lunch or dinner in his first term to tell him how presidents had previously prepared to win a second term. Now doesn’t that info bite make your subscription to UR worth paying? (How do I know? Well you can assume I heard it from one who was present. That fits your prejudices doesn’t it?)
“Iraq, Syria and Libya have nothing to do with Venezuela. It is not the same story. … I am not in favor of intervention.”
You need to decide whether you approve the US/EU interventions, including the ongoing intervention in Venezuela, or you do not.
Actually, the US policies in Iraq, Libya, and Syra have produced well-known instances of mass-murder in these three countries. Millions were maimed and died; the whole countries have been destroyed. As for the US wealth, see the interventions. Or you are ready to lecture the readers on the special humanism of the US government and MIC?
The hypocritical Spanish government makes the idea of Catalan separatism (a democratic phenomenon) into a crime. The despicable Macron has been in charge of attacking the democratic process initiated by gilets jaunes: French citizens have been handicapped for life on Macron’s orders. And yet these two subservient zionized idiots, Pedro Sánchez of Spain and Macron of France. have sent their ambassadors to protect Gauido, the unelected CIA-asset and traitor to Venezuelan Constitution (and a thug and half-wit).
Who is in charge of Guido’s “democracy on the march?” – Abrams and Bolton. Sure, only the best in perfidy could be trusted to organize such an endeavor.
You are such a smart, sharp, ethical human being. Thanks for so fighting the darkness.
Imperial plan A – quick collapse of Maduro government under the pressure from Washington and its sidekicks – failed. Imperial plan B – getting “humanitarian” weapons to Venezuelan contras via Colombia – also failed. The Empire is now using plan C – offering disposable Guano as a bait to Maduro, in the hopes that he will arrest or murder that hapless nonentity, making it a martyr and a banner for pro-imperial thugs. Looks like Maduro refused to swallow this bait, so Plan C is failing, too. Can anyone guess what’s imperial plan D? Or will the Empire simply use snipers in Caracas, like in Saraevo, Deraa, and Kiev, to revive plan A?
Washington prepares ‘global strike’ to overthrow undesired governments like Venezuela – Moscow
“The Pentagon’s new “Trojan Horse” warfare strategy, which is currently underway, would rely on “protest potential of the fifth column” to destabilize the situation in the countries with unwanted governments. Simultaneously, precision-guided munition would be deployed to launch strikes on key infrastructure, according to Gerasimov”
https://www.rt.com/news/452844-washington-strike-undesired-governments/
The author merely opines that Chavez and Maduro empowered the the masses of the Venezuelan people nd you call that “defending Maduro with such righteousness”? Seriously? And what about all the other “pundits” who defend Maduro with “such righteousness”? Please identify them or link to their “such righteous” defense of Maduro.
Liar. No they’re not; only you jews are.
You’re a hypocrite.
Since you’re not a Venezuelan citizen, and since Maduro didn’t do anything to you, you have no standing to judge him. What happens in Venezuela isn’t your business.
No they don’t. Only you jew hypocrites claim the right to sit in judgment of the nations and their leaders.
@Benjy “Galician chica’s think that they are superior to the southern ones,
likely because they wear Israel assault sandals”
That is priceless.:)
That’s likely scaremongering for internal consumption. The best (for the humanity) thing about the Empire is that it’s extremely cowardly. It likes to do things on the sly, but not in the open. For example, it never attacked any country that actually has WMDs (although WMDs or their use are often cited as false pretexts for aggression). So, I believe the part about the fifth column, that would be standard imperial tactics, but I won’t believe in precision munitions use now. Only when the Empire gets really desperate, maybe in 5-10 years.
You appear to be an extreme revolutionary. Maduro got greater support from eligible voters in Venezuela than Trump in the US, or imperial bootlickers May, Merkel, Macron, and the rest of the “democratically elected” leaders in their own countries. Are they all non-legit? Should all of them be overthrown? That would be a spectacle to watch.
Soooo….. the plan is to get Venezuelans to like the idea of the US taking over their country by letting them immigrate to the US .
Trump and his people are so insane I wonder if we can survive them.
But the Dems will love having more immigrants to champion.
White House is weighing Protected Status for Venezuelans
https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/white-house/article226998919.html
Washington
”The White House is considering special protected immigration status to Venezuelans, a move that would prevent undocumented immigrants from the embattled South American country from being deported.
According to five people familiar with the discussions, the White House has been having high-level discussions about the possibility of granting Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, to Venezuelans in the United States, which would give qualified recipients the chance to legally remain in the country and get work permits.
Elliott Abrams, the Trump administration’s special envoy to Venezuela, has been one of the officials championing the cause at the White House. The idea also has received the support of Vice President Mike Pence, who earlier this week met in Colombia with Juan Guaidó, the internationally recognized interim president of Venezuela.”
I’m guessing that you’re putting me in that bracket, but the hypothesis I’m entertaining has a twist.
I’m not sure of much when it comes to American politics, but the surest I’ve been about anything is that Trump is not an accidental president. I called his win in Summer ’15, and stuck by it up to the election, taking a fair bit of (mostly friendly) abuse along the way. There’s are big picture reasons why I did…
As Mao observed, chaos yields opportunity. Chaos is what Trump brought first to the political landscape and then to the Presidency. If we agree that powers behind the scenes use the electoral process to put selected Presidents into office, somebody needed the chaos. Through both the GOP and Presidential campaigns, Trump behaved like 2 loose cannons on a pitching gun deck, but his political campaigns exhibited a level of strategic cunning, planning, and execution that’ll have political scientists writing about in the future. The contrast couldn’t be more striking. He destroyed everyone the GOP threw at him in the primaries, and then he stole Hilary’s lunch in the national election. His campaign was no accident. It was designed to win by clear headed political strategists, and it worked.
Some geo-political context…
Some time before 2015, Imperial America had come to its Either/Or moment – either double down on Empire or save the Nation. IMHO, the 2008 GFC rang in the last round as the Empire’s financial edifice exposed its rotten foundations. By then, the Russians had put it in zugzwang in Georgia and then later in Ukraine. China’s Silk Roads program was then unveiled and had hit the road(s) running.
The situation became acute when the Russians went live in Syria. Their textbook demonstration combining military efficiency with skilful diplomacy to rapidly gain influence in one of the Empire’s most critical nodes sent a shock wave through Foreign Offices around the world. That the M.E. node is also critical to China’s Silk Roads, is what made it acute.
Decision time. America couldn’t have both any more.
The schism between the NeoCon-Imperialists and Nationalists widened into political hostility. A no-holds-barred, winner-take-all 4D chess game was about to break out. If the much weaker Nationalists were to carry the day they needed to land a pigeon on the board. Going head to head was a recipe for failure. Enter Trump and his tweets, and suddenly there’s chaos in all 4 dimensions. He makes a perfect pigeon, and ipso facto the perfect president. A pigeon is the last thing the NeoCon Imperialists needed, or expected on the board.
Carrying the idyll forward…
If you were on the Nationalist 4D chess team, who would you make Sec. of State, or NSA? They tried hi-level corporate and military men first, but they proved politically inept. The swamp drowned them. What to do? Any Nationalists would inevitably get so much flak they wouldn’t be able to leave their office (if they even got confirmed).
Time to move to 5D. By selecting hair-on-fire ideologues who won’t get any flak, but are sure to so publicly and egregiously botch the job that the rest of the World recoils and starts cutting off some of the Imperialists’ options. The Nationalists gain by misdirection what was unachievable by frontal assault. The push-back from the rest of the world is growing obvious. The Empire is becoming increasingly isolated and the NeoCon-Imperialists are finding their running room shrinking.
There’s a downstream political bonus that comes with placing card carrying NeoCon-Imperialists in Imperiala positions. When they finally crash and burn, all in the NeoCon-Imperialist camp will be tarred with the same brush for the fallout, leaving the field open for the Nationalists to rebuild in the aftermath.
At the end of the day, we’re watching cats fight under a carpet. It isn’t even clear who’s fighting, never mind who’s winning, but it’s the only hypothesis I can come up with that connects most of the dots I do see, and avoids the dots that should be there but aren’t.
As President, or as a pigeon?
Anyhow, thanks for reading my little idyll.
As I wrote to another commenter, please just go there for a couple of months, to live in Venezuela under Maduro. Probably you’all see things a little differently.
I don’t “need to decide”, thank you. The US military intervention in Venezuela, in case it occurs and I don’t think so, would be completely different from the aggression against Iraq, Libya and Syrua.
Do you really think that you can understand Venezuela by just looking to different facts, different situations, different countries? The ambassadors sent by despicable countries to “protect Guaido, the traitor of the Constitution”, how brilliant of you to make such an astute observation.
Ever thought of talking to Venezuelan people and ask them?
I suggest you just “shut up and go out” (c) Williamson.
It’s not to you to decide what Venezuelan peple have to do. If they would prefer “to live in abject poverty” let them. Maybe it’s better for them than be an american toilet paper.
Mind your own business.
Can’t agree with that – this dual power period has to be finished. We’ve seen in Ukraine how it’s gonna end otherwise.
It’s highly likely, with an intervention afterwards.
Well, I can see that you got without arguments to support your disinformation about that socialism in Venezuela is a failure, and thus, you have recurred to the old trick by the trolls at the service of the US/UK Empire on putting me into question by the nickname i use in this forum, which could have nothing to do with me personally, as it happens to be the case, but I chose arbitrarily, from my memories on readings and travels….
No wonder that you deny the existence of the “Five Eyes” alliance, since you seem to be an old curmudgeon who well comfortably, surely well provided out of your collaboration with the neoliberal system impossed on us at gunpoint, sit your old buttocks in “Down Under”, and from there, still at your age, have not had enough of contributing to this rotten system, which make the lives miserable for most people on Earth, that you continue to try to influence the lives of the Venezuelans by supporting a foreign military intervention by spreading fake news about the country, which you base on…nothing, btw.
Your pretended intellectual heights, as well as your moral ones, got in interdict when you try to add prestige to your “presidential historians”, you cite as your sources, by saying that they were advising Obama, a US president with his hands so dirty in blood as any other else ( although nothing compared to the promising possibilities of The Donald..), “how to win a second term”, as if that would not be enough to deprestigiate ipso facto any historian as historian, but also as any human being….
I am not the reincarnation of any UR former commenter, be it The Priss Factor or whatever, since I have always posted here under this nickname. In any case, I could be the reincarnation of another former commenter at The Saker, whom, fyi, is not precisely my grain of salt, and thus, I do not know why in the Earth you are giving me such perorata about this US military analyst of obscure leanings….
Finally, if you are not willing to change anything with respect to your electronic devises/internet connection, alleging lack of energy, why do you waste your scarce energy complaining?
Complaining about a given situation, and then not doing anything to solve it, at least give it a try, I have always found it useless and proper of people who always wait for others to solve their problems, as is the case of those workers who always complain about everything at work, but when convoked to strike to get the employers hearing the same claims, always argue that strikes do not solve anything, and that way, they save the ammount subtratcted from their job companions´ month payements, out of the strike, while enjoying then the fruits of their companions´ economical and social effort when those claims are finally heard after several days of striking…..
Of course, of dummies and greedy people we are not in fault…..at all levels….
As an adieu, to further debunk your claims on that the problems of Venezuela come out of the aplication of socialist measures to their internal politics, I leave you the following video, which explains very well where the problems of Venezulea come from and at the same time debunks the alleged “humanitarian” character of both, any aid coming from the US to LatinAmerica, as well as the real intentions of The Donald:
P.S: “wild swinging unaccurate jibes” resulted to be yours, btw, always preaching wild theories here, and there, without adding anything in support except that you hear that from the mouth of some high placed puppet of the neoliberal system you so faithfully serve. No wonder you welcome the “Five Eyes” listening…
Trump is a bullshitter, no question, but I am still not convinced he is totally controlled opposition either. He’s been a big disappointment in foreign policy (esp. re. Russia), but at the end of the day, the bombs haven’t dropped yet. (Cruise missile stunts notwithstanding.). Putting loathsome swamp creatures like Bolton and Pompeo front and center does serve some purpose, and ultimately these men have still not gotten their war.
This comment is a masterpiece.
Well, if someone says that Maduro “has empowered the masses”, it seems to me that this person is expressing some quite positive judgement about Maduro. Being the expressed idea decidedly preposterous, I don’t consider it far-fetching to speak of righteousness.
You didn’t cite the part where I said I have several Venezuelan friends.
And, I don’t want to decide for the Venezuelan people. I would like them to decide themselves. I have the idea that most commenters here don’t care about the people in Venezuela. If they did, they would listen a little to them instead of patronize.
The part that leaves me speechless is the allegation that I am a Jew. As a matter of fact, I am a standard Italian, catholic. This allegation reveals the (low) standard of discussion.
A lot of Venezuelan people are Italian, many had to come back after some years in the revolution. Simple people such as shop or restaurant owners. This is the reason we have plenty of consisten first-hand accounts of what happened to Venezuela.
Please just talk to any Venezuelan.
I have known the election was not legit since it happened. Simply by listening to Venezuelan friends (beside reading accounts from Venezuela on several outlets for the last several years)
I wouldn’t talk about dual power. All that Guano personage has is a claim, not power. In any country there are people claiming to be Napoleons, Julius Caesars, etc. Should anyone except psychiatrists pay attention?
There were two critical differences in Ukraine. One, Yanuk was a coward, agreed to stop upholding constitutional order in Kiev and then ran away with his tail between his legs. No wonder practically all Ukrainian residents consider him a piece of shit, which he certainly is. Two, only nations where the majority is afflicted by a severe inferiority complex support power bids of traitorous scum. Looks like most Venezuelans have dignity and self-respect, which suggests that obvious foreign puppets like Guano have no chance.
Apparently, we talk to different kind of Venezuelans. Judging by the events on the ground there, the kind I talk to is more common: popular support for that Guano personage is quite limited.
Nice one, that made me laugh.
About Ukraine, maybe it was decided somewhere higher up, and even higher up than Nuland or whoever on the ground, that things should go the way they went and that eventually Ukraine should be broken up. The way things stand now it’s unlikely it will survive as a unified country. I’m not sure if Yanukovich should be blamed for giving up and doing a runner, maybe he was instructed to so proceed, and the decision could have been out of his hands. We’ll have to wait and see what happens there. Hopefully some resolution can come quickly so the war can come to an end and people can go back and start rebuilding their lives.
He’s of course nobody, but look at all the scum around him. This is dangerous, he must be isolated. Think it’s time to be tough. But, yes, there’s a danger
Had the opposition-chosen candidate- such as Leopoldo López or Henrique Capriles- been permitted to be on the ballot, the election would have been considered legitimate. By keeping Capriles and LL off the ballot, Maduro copied the Mullahs in Iran. The Mullahs in Iran vet candidates. If a candidate doesn’t pass the Mullah’s muster, the candidate will not be on the ballot. Do you consider Iran to be a model of democracy?
If Maduro has “greater support from eligible voters in Venezuela than Trump in the US,” then why did Maduro not permit the recall referendum to be run in 2016-17? After all, if Maduro had the support that you claim, he would have won a recall referendum.
If Maduro has “greater support from eligible voters in Venezuela than Trump in the US,” then why did the opposition win two thirds of the seats (112 of 168) in the December 2015 National Assembly elections?
I am sure the decision to place imperial puppets in power in Ukraine was made by those a lot higher than Nuland. I don’t think the Empire meant to destroy Ukraine, I think it intended to use it as a battering ram against Russia. The imperial planners did not take into account that something rotten through and through cannot serve as a battering ram. The Empire might have buyer’s remorse now. As they say in Russia, too late: the train has already left the station.
I don’t know whether Yanuk was a party to that plot or just a useful idiot, like Gorby. Either way, today there is only one thing the great majority of Ukraine residents agree on: Yanuk is a piece of shit. Looks like another consensus is emerging: Porky is a piece of shit. From my perspective, both opinions are correct.
From El Impulso: Datanálisis: Juan Guaidó ganaría con 70% de apoyo, si se realizan elecciones libres en Venezuela #28Feb. Translation: Datanálisis: Juan Guaidó would win with 70% support if there are free elections in Venezuela.
This was from an interview on Union Radio with José Gil Yépez, President of the polling firm Datanálisis.
Also mentioned in Caracas Chronicles: Return.
“Opposition” decided to boycott presidential elections. It was a stupid decision, but it was theirs, they have nobody to blame for their stupidity.
Choosing legislature and president in a presidential republic are two different things. Despite the profusion of clowns in the White house, in the US the presidency is still ranked a lot higher on the list of who people trust than Congress (you can argue that nothing can be lower than Congress, as one zero as just as small as another).
Speaking of recall referendum, how many national referenda of any kind were there in more than 200 years of US history? Exactly zero.
I am not saying that Maduro is any good, I am saying two things. One, by backing that Guano personage the US discredited him and shored up the support of Maduro. Two, people living in a glass house are unwise to start throwing stones.
Let Venezuelans deal with Venezuelan problems. We have more than enough of our own. But in the US politicians studiously avoid even talking about them. Instead, they are vocal about various red herrings, like “Russian interference” with non-existent democracy, Assad, Maduro, Iranian ayatollahs, etc. Can you guess why?
Maria Missiroli: “The US military intervention in Venezuela … would be completely different from the aggression against Iraq, Libya and Syria.”
— You mean that the rapacious predator would suddenly shed its sharky scales and grow angelic feathers? You are funny.
Maria Missiroli: “Ever thought of talking to Venezuelan people and ask them?”
— What kind of people do you personally represent? Can you read letters and digits in the following chart? —
There are two zeroes for Huan Guiado.
Zero = “A cardinal number indicating the absence of any or all units under consideration.”
Sanctions, American led sanctions, are the root cause of the misery.
Chávez was elected in 1998.
From 1998 to 2016, Per capita production of Cereals fell 46.8% .
From 1998 to 2016, per capita Crops production fell 35.7%.
From 2016 to 2017, Cereals production fell another 16%
Before 2019, US sanctions were directed at Chavista bigwigs, a.k.a. Chavista thieves. I fail to see how not permitting a Chavista thief to access a US bank account of the money he had stolen will result in a collapse of agricultural production in Venezuela.
http://www.fao.org/faostat/en/#data/QI
http://www.fao.org/faostat/en/#country/236
Net per capita Production Index Number (2004-2006 = 100)
Cereals,Total (mostly corn and rice in Venezuela)
Crops (PIN)
Cereals, total production
Sanctions, American led sanctions, are the root cause of the misery.
The facts say otherwise. For example, consider the anemic growth of the Venezuelan economy- even with an oil revenue boom -through 2013. When Chávez was elected in 1998, Venezuelan oil was selling for about $11/BBL. When he died in 2013, Venezuelan oil was selling for about $100/BBL. Even with this oil export revenue bonanza of around $750 billion in current dollars, Chavismo’s record on economic growth is pathetic- anemic- near the bottom of the barrel. See the table below.
From 1998-2013, Venezuela’s increase in per capita income was 15%, compared to 44% for the World for this time. As the Chavista-run economy did so poorly with an oil export revenue boom, it is no surprise it did so poorly after the price of oil fell. One reason for the problems that Venezuela had after the price of oil fell in 2014 is that even with $100 oil, Chávez borrowed- not for investment, but to meet current expenditures. Hard to blame overspending on “sanctions.”
GDP per capita, PPP (constant 2011 international $), % growth 1998-2013
East Asia & Pacific (excluding high income) 191.9%
Upper middle income 110.3%
South Asia 103.9%
Low & middle income 91.9%
World 44.3%
Sub-Saharan Africa 42.4%
Middle East & North Africa 31.8%
Latin America & Caribbean 30.2%
Venezuela 15.1%
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.MKTP.PP.KD?locations=PE
Yes, I agree. I just don’t know whether the planners in Washington thought Russia would not react at all. Or perhaps they expected, or even wanted, Russia to act even more forcefully than just annexing Crimea and supporting the uprising in Lugansk and Donetsk, for whatever reasons known to themselves.
He, who pays the musicians, calls the tune. As a glaring example, I can mention “free” MSM in the US.
OAS is another clear example of this age-old wisdom. Disregarding all legality, it recognized that Guano person as “president”. Mind you, Mexico, Bolivia, and Nicaragua did not. Brazilian military explicitly stated that they are not prepared to invade Venezuela, despite hot air from current Brazilian president. In addition to the usual suspects (Russia, China, etc.) many countries recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president. These include even Indonesia and NATO member Turkey (where Empire-organized coup failed not so long ago). Looks like Guano is supported by the same “the whole world” with about one billion residents that supports current regime in Ukraine and Syrian jihadists, but not the countries inhabited by the remaining six plus billion people. I don’t know about you, but as far as I am concerned, this tells all I need to know.
BTW, according to polling, approval of many US presidents was pretty low many times (say, Trump’s low was 35% in December 2017, and this is not the record low). Macron’s approval was 24% in 2018. May’s approval is now at 30%, with 51% disapproving. How come neither we nor France or UK ever have a new election when leader’s approval gets low? If we call our, British, or French system democratic despite that, what’s undemocratic about Maduro?
“Opposition” decided to boycott presidential elections. It was a stupid decision, but it was theirs, they have nobody to blame for their stupidity.
You have not answered my point: the Chavista government didn’t permit the leading oppo candidates to be on the ballot.
Capriles was banned from running for office for 15 years. Leopoldo López’s party, Voluntad Popular, lost official party status- and thus access to the ballot. If you approve of that being done, you approve of the ruling government’s deciding – not the political parties- who runs for office. Apparently you would love living in Iran, where the mullahs vet candidates. 🙂
Speaking of recall referendum, how many national referenda of any kind were there in more than 200 years of US history? Exactly zero.
This is a discussion of Venezuela, not the United States. Last I checked, the Venezuelan Constitution – not the US Constitution- is in effect in Venezuela. The Venezuelan Constitution- which Chavistas wrote- has a provision for a recall referendum.
https://www.caracaschronicles.com/2018/01/26/losing-official-party-status-voluntad-popular-staggers-toward-irrelevance/
https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Venezuela-Bans-Capriles-From-Running-for-Office-for-15-Years-20170407-0019.html
I think they hoped for Russian military intervention and subsequent quagmire, like the US has in Afghanistan. The fact that Putin did not swallow the bait was a great disappointment to them.
Especially galling was the secession of Crimea, which was a lot more democratic than NATO-supported secession of Kosovo. Apparently, the imperial planners do not know even recent history: Crimea was trying to get out ever since 1991. The people of Crimea became even more anti-Ukrainian after Ukraine illegally abolished Crimean constitution and autonomy in 1995. The lack of blood spilled in Crimea also disappointed the Empire, which apparently told Ukie Nazis to compensate for that with rivers of blood in Donbass. The scum complied.
It would be different because most of the population is against Maduro. Besides, I don’t think the US has any intention to intervene militarily.
The 2018 election has been denounced by the opposition since it has been called. The opposition didn’t participate in protest.
The leader of the opposition is in jail. Many opposition members had to escape abroad.
The entire story has been chronicled for years now.
If the whole thing is about Venezuela, what right do the others have to interfere? What right does the US and imperial boot-lickers have to decide who is the president of Venezuela? What right do they have to steal Venezuela assets to the tune of about $30 billion? This is grand theft by the laws of any country, including the US. Let Venezuelans deal with their problems. Let’s have US politicians deal with our problems, which are numerous and tough.
Amazing. There is another great example of US “democracy on the march” — Ukrainian state (the zionists’ baby in Eastern Europe): https://www.fort-russ.com/2019/03/major-ukrainian-elections-to-be-closed-off-from-international-observers/
“Ukrainian Elections To Be ‘Closed Off’ From International Observers”
And this is your chosen Decider: https://www.fort-russ.com/2019/03/bolton-fecklessly-dictates-to-caracas-that-they-must-allow-criminal-guaido-to-return-freely/
Who are your other choiciest deciders, Gringo? — Samantha Powers? Clintons? Wolfowitz and Ledeen?
Why didn’t you include Iraq, Libya, and Syria in your soulful list? If you are rooting for intervention, tell it.
“The entire story has been chronicled for years now.”
— What is your point?
What has been well chronicled are the war crimes n Iraq, Libya, and Syria, courtesy of the US/EU interventions to “promote democracy” in the Middle East, as well as the plight of Ukrainian population, courtesy of the US-promoted coup d’etat (in cooperation with Ukranian neo-Nazi), which has shooed away a legitimately elected president and imposed Nuland-selected puppet “Yatz”.
News from “liberated” Ukraine: https://eadaily.com/en/news/2017/10/25/major-problem-and-big-secret-how-many-people-are-still-in-ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKStUlWg7j0
Consider the following:
Do you consider this an accurate description of Juan Guaidó’s plans for Venezuelan oil? Do you approve or disapprove of these plans for Venezuelan oil?
Talk is cheap. Especially talk of someone who has no responsibilities whatsoever.
Besides, that Guaido personage is a politician. How do you know that the politician is lying? His lips are moving.
Why are you afraid to answer my questions? I repeat:
1)Do you consider this an accurate description of Juan Guaidó’s plans for Venezuelan oil?
2)Do you approve or disapprove of these plans for Venezuelan oil?
I will ask another question:
3) Do you consider these plans an example of an attempted Yankee takeover of Venezuelan oil?
I consider these “plans” as empty talk of someone who knows that he will never walk the walk. If the words of politicians were true, the world would be much better place.
But you still refuse to answer my questions:
1)Do you consider this an accurate description of Juan Guaidó’s plans for Venezuelan oil?
2)Do you approve or disapprove of these plans for Venezuelan oil?
3) Do you consider these plans an example of an attempted Yankee takeover of Venezuelan oil?
Apparently you would love living in Iran, where the mullahs vet candidates. 🙂
Here in US they call it “electability”
In 1986, the Reagan Administration snuck military aid to the Nicaraguan contras by cloaking it in humanitarian aid. Decisions on the secret weapons program were made by a special group that included then Assistant Secretary of State Elliott Abrams. On one known occasion, the US flew humanitarian aid to Honduras. The plane then flew to El Salvador where it picked up seven tons of weapons that were airdropped into Nicaragua. At least twice, the US flew “mixed cargoes” on planes that were carrying weapons mixed in to the cargo of humanitarian aid. https://original.antiwar.com/Ted_Snider/2019/03/04/why-wont-maduro-let-humanitarian-aid-into-venezuela-history/
Trust a monster at your own peril.
Here for you the informed opinion of the US predatory policies and specifically of the role of Guaido, the hapless half-wit and CIA asset: https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/03/venezuela-random-guyaidó-returns-to-be-ignored.html#comments
#11:
#18:
#36:
#50:
Empty talk from an empty suit. Only the whiff of failure lingers.
A pantomime as empty as Gringo’s “challenge”.
I’ve answered your questions. So did the author of comment #201. However, I can repeat for particularly gifted. This puppet says whatever its musters tell it to say. If it (or some other guaido – as far as masters are concerned, these puppets are disposable, like condoms) ever comes to power, it will do what its masters tell it to do, no matter what it said before.
Not to mention that its masters showed their true colors even in the script given to it: their puppet proposes to return to pre-Chavez period, when they robbed Venezuela unhindered, with the help of local compradores, while the majority of Venezuelans lived in abject poverty. Many saw a doctor for the first time in their lives when Chavez’ friend Fidel sent doctors to Venezuela. See, those pesky dictators send doctors and teachers to other countries, whereas truly democratic leaders send bombs on people’s heads (like in Serbia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, or Syria). You can easily tell who promotes democracy and who spreads authoritarianism, right?
Your scenario appears all too true, as they are clowns
look also here (in Russian only)
https://colonelcassad.livejournal.com/4821471.html
Venezuela is not Lybia, Ukraine, Syria. Is that so difficult to understand?
Venezuela is not about US military aggression. It is about a people really trying to overthrow a brutal dictator. Yes, there has been some meddling from the US. But it is not what has destroyed Venezuela.
That’s why I repeat from the beginning to go and live there. It will teach you something.
Your hatred of American intervention is making you blind. Venezuelans are with the opposition, not with Maduro. They have been for several years now. They welcome Americans right now.
The story of Venezuela is going to shatter the credibility of a lot of alternative media.
#176 was for you, but I’ve missed, sorry
You clearly lie, when you say that the Venezuelans are with the opposition, if that would be the case the coup d´etat organized by US and instrumented through the unelected usurper Juan Guaidó, would have already had succes, and then it has not.
The fact is that even not the whole conservative opposition supports in any way neither usurper golpist Guaidó, nor his masters in the Trump´s WH. As he tells it Katu Arkonada in rebelión.org,
Then, it is not either true that this time all will be different with the US coup d´etat, since everybody in LatinAmerica remembers what has happened through its history after the US gained power through its puppets inside LatinAmerica´s countries, that they applied their neoliberal shock doctrines which skyrocketted the levels of poverty previously existent and dramatically widened the breach amongst richs and poors, while at the same time, anybody who dared to oppose these policies got directly exterminated by shooting, torture, killed at the hands of death squads, or being thrown from helicopters over the Athlantic…These memories are still very clear in the minds of the Venezuelan military, hence they refused to collaborate in overthrowing Maduro and the Bolivarian Revolution along with him….This is why you, plunders of the Venezuelan people, have no more a future in Venezuela, and further in the rest of LatinAmerica, where you were enjoying a free hand to inflate prices to exhorbitant ciphers so as to enrich yourselves under governments of the far-right.
Of course, to you, as an Italian only living in Venezuela to enrich yourself far from the competitive European scene, in which you must braze yourself now, the lives of millions of Venezuelans and the destiny of their national riches at whose share they have all the right, give you a damn, and so, you obviously are here promoting the extermination of the majority of Venezuelans at the hands of the US, which is what you very well know would happen were the US get with its own, so as you can live the great life plundering people in LatinAmerica.
Accept the rules of the market and stay in your country of origin, if you are so keen on neoliberal capitalist “democracy”, and leave the Venezuelans alone to choose under which kind of system they want to live. You have the system you so much like in Italy, where you say you live now, and now even with a government of the far-right/populists, and thus:
-Why are you still pursuing a regime change in Venezuela?
-What economic interets do you have linked to the Venezuelan violent opposition to promote here and lie about the consequences of a coup directed by the US?
-Are you thinking in returning to Venezuela in case the coup would succeed?
– What do you promise to yourself there in case the coup got successful?
-What were you doing in Venezuela if you are an Italian, when, theoreticaly, Italia is a neoliberal “democracy” where your business can flourish freely?
Is it that in the EU you must comply with some legislation related to taxes you knew were more lax in Venezulea under far-right or conservative rule?
I will say that anyone promoting this coup in Venezuela is a scumbag and a scoundrel only looking for profit on the backs of the Venezulean working people.
In that lot you can include all the Big Oil corporations in North America and Europe, Big Electricity corporations in North America and Europe, the lackeys of the US at every European or LatinAmerican governments, and you yourself…..
To debunk definitely the lies spreaded here by Maria Missioli and the like, interview with Spanish Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell, by incisive Spanish journalist Ana Pastor, where he recognizes that after 5 weeks, still the control of the Venezuelan administration and the territory lies in the hands of the Maduro government, with which they are thus treating any issue concerning Spanish citizens in Venezuela and their interests, he is recognizing that the de facto government is represented by Nicolás Maduro, although they support Guaidó….
Further he admits that nobody, even in the US administration, would think that after 5 weeks and under such presure the legitimate government of President Maduro would remain in power, without fisures or disintegrating, and that, because of that, they, the countries supporting golpist Guaidó, are now improvising, since there are no precedents in the International Law for a case like this one….In the end, at least, some of dignity, and he declared that any military intervention has brought in democracy in any country around the world, as the history so clearly shows…
https://www.lasexta.com/programas/el-objetivo/noticias/josep-borrell-contrario-a-una-intervencion-armada-en-venezuela-nunca-un-ejercito-invasor-ha-instado-la-libertad-o-democracia-en-un-pais-video_201903035c7c59de0cf2a9251825db1c.html
Succinct analysis. Someone should translate in into English. Although fair-minded people see it, anyway, whereas trolls and brainwashed people are hopeless.
May be you will? Ok look through this site there are many interesting texts are there.
May be the US could send in the unsolicited “humanitarian aid” they try to force into Venezuela ( who, the only “humanitarian aid” it has solicited from them is the return of Venezuelan funds and assets seized by the US and UK ) to the Rukban refugee camp in the Syrian territory still under US military control, where people remain hijacked, languising and starved, against their will, under requirement of high quatities of money to be let free, money which that people, obviously, do not have, while at the same time obstructing the arrival of Russian and Syrian humanitarian aid….To add to the worrying situation, the number of mass graves being discovered there increases…
This is the kind of “democracy” the US Army brings in….everywhere where they implant their bullying boots…
Abbreviated translation from https://colonelcassad.livejournal.com/4821471.html
1. Guaido has legally returned to Venezuela (via Panama) and called for an opposition to come to a meeting on March 9. The government totally ignored his return, demonstrating that he never ruled anything and does not rule now. Earlier officials said that he will be arrested after his return for violating the order of the Supreme Court that prohibited his leaving the country. On the one hand, the actions of chavistas is understandable – they want to show that Guaido is a nobody and has no power. On the other hand, even an appearance of the existence of competing power undermines stability and opens backdoors for anti-government actions. It is possible that the failure of US plans to depose Maduro quickly (today Bolivia president Morales stated that Trump’s plan for Venezuela failed, and WSJ opined that “the US efforts in Venezuela look like a failure”) lulls chavistas, but it is not over yet. The US switched to plan B, hoping to achieve by long-term pressure what they failed to achieve quickly in January and February. It is also possible that government kid gloves show that it wants to avoid using force, as the use of force could give the US a pretext to intervene. In fact, Maduro behavior resembles previous situation when the parliament impeached him, the Supreme Court voided that impeachment, and he continued as the president, demonstrating that the opposition has no real power or influence to change the government. It worked before, but the situation today is different.
2. The Army remains loyal to Maduro, and Army high command keeps reminding about it. Army leadership even suggests that the US are welcome to include in their sanctions lists all Army leadership, if the US feels like it. This trolling on social networks continues. The number of deserters and traitors is small, and the commanders keep full control of the armed forces. The US keeps carping about Cuban influence, which allegedly prevents the army from “choosing democracy”. The US Senate is even discussing new sanctions against Cuba in addition to sanctions against Venezuela. In addition, thugs trained by the US and Colombia are threatening action. So far it is mostly propaganda reels, but recent violent attack on the border post suggests that their actions might become bloodier.
3. Right now there is carnival in Caracas, so both sides wait for the festivities to end before they continue with their meetings. Chavistas have already shown that they can organize huge pro-Maduro meetings, so the mantra “nobody supports Maduro” was shown to be a lie. At the same time the scale of meetings in support of Guaido in January-February was too small to demonstrate people’s support of him.
4. PDVSA office is moving from Lisbon to Moscow to prevent the US from taking it over. Venezuela is conducting active negotiations about an increase of oil export to Chine to offset the limitations imposed by the US. It is clear that everything that was stolen from Venezuela won’t be returned to the government, as the proceedings will be maximally slowed down in courts and bureaucracy.
5. As to humanitarian aid, Venezuela will accept it only from friendly countries, ignoring the attempt by the US and its satellites to use “humanitarian aid” to undermine the government. Venezuela intends to demand the return of stolen assets, which it plans to use to purchase food and medical supplies. By blocking these assets, the US is trying to exacerbate humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.
In general, meetings on March 9 will start the new round of the standoff, which will become long-term. If pro-Maduro meetings keep attracting huge crowds, the army would remain loyal, Russia and China will continue their economic and political support, friendly Latin American countries will continue blocking pro-US actions of the OAS. So, the US won’t be able to depose Maduro without military intervention.
BTW, there are lots of cartoons at that link supporting every viewpoint imaginable. Those cartoons do not require language skills, so I advise anyone interested to check them out.
,thanx, I will send it to author if you don’t mind. Hope this will be useful, may be Unz can put it as a separate article
Btw there’s very good article on Yougoslavia, plus have look.
After this comment, it seems to me that you are convinced you can decide what other people (who you don’t know) think about many issues, what they do, should do, how they vote and should vote, even where they live and should live.
So, I think I have ground to infer that your ideas about the Venezuelan opposition are very likely based on the same assumption, with very little or no regard whatsoever for reality.
Moreover, about the other comment, I never said that the government of Venezuela is not de facto represented by Maduro right now, so I can’t see how this kind of statement could “debunk definitely” my supposed “lies”.
Yes, María Missiroli, this is why you keep flooding the thread with plain lies about the current situation in Venezuela to try to advance the arguments of the coupists, while I keep defending the right of the Venezuelans to choose their way of life…
For me, you can live wherever you want, but if you want to live in Venezuela being a foreigner, try to accept the will of the majority of Venezuelan people with respect to the system of governance they wish, not spreading disinformation and moreover trying to project onto others what you clearly do, try to imposse on Venezuelans the political system which best fits your economic foreign interests.
Tell you what, arguing with trolls and people brainwashed to the point of having no brain left is useless. The best you can do is post evidence and let open-minded people judge for themselves.
Sounds a bit like censure to me.
Anyway, your repeated preconception about my supposed economic interests is quite amusing.
The opposition just asked for fair elections.
People in Venezuela are disarmed from the first years of the revolution. Maybe you could try to talk to any Venezuelan and get a precise picture of what has been going on. Or, still better, go there.
In fact, these days , I am considering seriously going to spend my summer holidays to Venezuela, a country I have always wished to visit because of its beauties, but right now I would be doing it in economic support of the Bolivarian Revolution, as I did with respect to beautiful and hard working Greece when she got in full harassed by the Troika.
Due my holiday budget, I fear it is not so much, but what if many of us would decide doing the same at the same time?…Suddenly there would be thousands of unexpected foreign neutral observers watching ….
It is grotesque to read you bunch of pseudo-intellectual nerdies, you know shit about what is happening in Venezuelan, lack of food, lack of medicines, lack of public transportation, 3M people leaving the country but… The fault is the US coup (you know what is a coup? Check a dictionary sometimes). You simply analyze the world as a football match, your team is God, the other is shit and the referee corrupted. Grow up kiddos you are fucking ridiculous.
Things that you can do in the US to get your government´s hands off Venezuela…
Wonderful idea!!! Go, definitely go! And talk to people
“The Army remains loyal to Maduro, and Army high command keeps reminding about it. Army leadership even suggests that the US are welcome to include in their sanctions lists all Army leadership, if the US feels like it”.
Thank you, AnonFromTN, for translating.
There are not many ways to run a country while still preserving its sovereignty:
– Western countries are run by the rich
– In the rest of the world, the fundamental institution and pillar of the nation-state is always the army.
If the Army stands with President Maduro, the foreign subversion to bring him down will have to be very blatant, which will only exacerbate patriotic feelings within Venezuala. This will not be an easy win for the Zio empire.
Well, some evidence, the Spanish Foreign Minister. Josep Borrell, in that interview linked above, is stating that, in spite of the EU, countries in the Montevideo Mechanism, Caricom, and even those at the Lima Group reject and warn against any military move by the US into Venezuela, the chief of US SouthCom remains walking along the Venezuelan/Colombian border ….
Well, some evidence, the Spanish Foreign Minister. Josep Borrell, in that interview linked above, is stating that, in spite of the EU, countries in the Montevideo Mechanism, Caricom, and even those at the Lima Group reject and warn against any military move by the US into Venezuela, the chief of US SouthCom remains walking along the Venezuelan/Colombian border ….
Btw, thanks for the translation from Colonel Cassad, good summary…
The US general might be walking and salivating, but the best thing about the Empire after Vietnam and Afghanistan is cowardice. MIC wants more money in Pentagon budget to steal, but it does not want the public to oppose it, so it can’t afford any more clear failures.
So, I think that direct US military invasion is not on the cards. Besides, even dumb American politicians might realize that nothing would rally Venezuelans behind Maduro and fatally discredit that Guaido puppet as effectively as direct military intervention by the gringos. Thus, either the Empire finds useful idiots in Latin America to put boots on the ground, or it will work using its usual methods: bribery and intimidation. We’ll see soon enough.
“Venezuela is not Lybia, Ukraine, Syria.”
— It will be if the US commits to doing a regime change.
Considering your disrespect for the facts and your strenuous efforts at whitewashing the US crimes of “humanitarian interventions” — the veritable wars of aggression condemned by the Nuremberg protocols as the supreme crimes against humanity – your posts make an impression of regular propaganda.
Here is again a table with the faces and numbers (for easing the comprehension), which is relevant to the concept of democracy:
So what are you doing in your mom’s basement sitting at a computer? Why not get off your cowardly ass, get down to Venezuela, and start overthrowin’?
P.S. Please take the other cowardly, hypocritical big mouth “Maria Missiroli” with you.
Excellent article on the state of play in Venezuela is available at: https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/03/venezuela-guaid%C3%B3-planned-to-use-arms-frustration-over-stalemate-sets-in.html#more
Citing mostly mainstream sources, the article shows how the US’ visions of a cheap ‘n cheerful coup fell apart, and that Washington is settling in for a long siege.
Venezuela is headed for a long period under American Sanctions™. Thankfully, they can get help and advice from Russia and China.
@harold, you should be playing candy crush, why still around boasting you are a big guy who saves the planet?
PS rinse your keyboard, it’s full of strawberry jam and other fluids.
some more https://colonelcassad.livejournal.com/4824240.html
The two notorious Russian pranksters, Vovan and Lexus, got Abrams on the phone for a 23 minute conversation, posing as the president of Switzerland, Ueli Maurer. Some interesting revelations there. Abrams fell for it hook line and sinker. Priceless stuff. Give it a listen.
https://www.sott.net/article/408634-Russian-Trolls-Strike-Again-Regime-Change-Operator-Elliot-Abrams-Blabs-US-Venezuela-Plans-in-Prank-Call?fbclid=IwAR1hQfmhiFE8Q4Q-pkxnsw5MN7vVdalApZxwkoqEZrMu40XXsDv164hT89s
Do you really think just by looking at these numbers you will get the full story of a people?!!!!
A number, in your opinion, contains everything of a tragedy developed for tweenty years. Nothing more is necessary. And he who says otherwise has diserespect for the facts.
I insist: please go to Venezuela; see for yourself; talk to the people.
English original is here: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-06/heavily-armed-soldiers-aborted-plan-to-enter-venezuela-by-force
Via a comment in the article I cited above is this link: https://journal-neo.org/2019/02/17/what-s-not-being-said-about-the-venezuela-oil-war/
Engdahl lays out some of the complexities of the oil situation. It’s about a lot more than the Orinoco.
Do you really think that anybody here believes your tripe about you being a Venezuelan?
Erebus and Yurivku, thanks ever so much for sharing the online articles.
Speaking of saving the planet, please do the planet a favor and go back to hell, judenfilth.
Why don’t you go there and overthrow, judenfilth?
Lovely, you are a Nazi-cUmmunist
You’re supposed to be looking at your monitor, not your mirror, as you type your infantile drivel, you silly bitch.
Love u @Harold, you are so intellectual WOW can I date u for a drink?
You’re welcome. The Engdahl article is particularly important if one wants to place the Venezuelan situation in a geo-political context. One can now connect some Brazilian, as well as Chinese trade dots.
They may have been badly advised on how to go about it, but the Empire was surely compelled to get control of Venezuela, and to a lesser extent Brazil. They need to get a hand on that Esequiba spigot. The Chinese have planted themselves there.
Maduro was in Moscow in December, where he received a plan from the Kremlin on diversifying the Venezuelan economy under sanctions. One might wonder what other strategies were discussed. Perhaps he also got a Coup-Thwarting for Dummies handbook. Then there’s all those passenger and cargo flights between Moscow-Havana-Caracas we can also wonder about.
The Cheney spawns are in arms: https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/03/venezuela-guaidó-planned-to-use-arms-frustration-over-stalemate-sets-in.html#more
Guess the worship of big money makes certain flaky beings into sub-human monsters: https://thegrayzone.com/2019/01/29/us-coup-venezuela-oil-corporate-john-bolton/
I never said I am Venezuelan and I am not. Just plain Italian.
But there are a lot of Italian people living in Venezuela for decades. Simple, working people. Many had to come back.
I think it is a good idea to listen to their stories.
To all the spoiled prats commenting here a bit of Maduro’s cure would do a lot of good. Probably they’ll start seeing things a bit differently.
The unpatriotic American and profiteering warmonger: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_R._Bolton
“In 2010, Bolton co-founded the Friends of Israel Initiative with 12 other international figures. …
Bolton spoke in favor of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (also known as the Mujahedin-e Khalq, or MEK), being paid to do so.
According to the State Department, the MEK “follows a philosophy that mixes Marxism and Islam.”
On January 25, 2011, Bolton drew a standing ovation at a MEK conference in Brussels for his support of the MEK… In May 2018, Joanne Stocker, a journalist and researcher studying the MEK, told Richard Engel of the MSNBC that she estimates Bolton was paid “on the low-end, $180,000. Bolton’s office has refused to comment on the matter…”
the Empire was surely compelled to get control of Venezuela, and to a lesser extent Brazil. They need to get a hand on that Esequiba spigot.
Hello Erebus; clearly you nailed it.
I found and very poorly translated this information from RT Spanish which further confirms what triggered the Guaido “revolution”.
On December 22nd occurred an incident involving two ships owned by Norway’s Petroleum Geo-Services and hired by Exxon Mobil to carry out seismic exploration. The ships were intercepted by the Venezuelan Navy on the Atlantic façade, North of the Orinoco Delta. A diplomatic incident ensued with Guyana, which was complicated by the Guyana parliament approving on the same day a motion of censure against President Granger, at the time having medical treatment in Cuba.
A well-choreographed reaction from the CARICOM (Caribbean Community) ensued on 24 Dec, in support of Guyana.
Exxon had just publicised its plans of developing the 5 billion barils Stabroek block.
The Venezuela Government points that Exxon is using the oil discovery to present Venezuela as a violator of international law. This is not just about President Maduro. No wonder the Army supports him . With regards.
https://actualidad.rt.com/actualidad/300448-buques-discordia-venezuela-guyana-reavivar
In February, formerly indicted regime change organizer and US Envoy Elliot Abrams was recently duped into divulging US plans against Venezuela’s government by the Russian comedian duo of Lexus and Vovan, who are the pair that similarly tricked McCain, Haley, Perry, Waters and Volker into speaking liberally about US motives. Bloomberg ran with this bogus information, obviously provided by Abrams’ office, and made itself a unsuspecting partner in the fake news. Abrams divulged that there is currently no US military option on Venezuela, but that the talk was to scare the Venezuelan military.
https://sputniknews.com/latam/201903061072985338-elliot-abrams-russian-pranksters-usa-venezuela/?utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fzen.yandex.com
Imperial stile never changes. You want to dig a canal via Panama and can’t get an agreement with Colombia that gives your companies unprecedented rights? No problem, tell your puppets to create a separate impotent “state” of Panama and do what you want. You are mad that you lost control of Iranian oil? No problem, just overthrow its legitimate PM Mosaddegh, install your puppet shah, and do what you want. Can’t get your dirty hands on Venezuelan oil? No problem, use your puppet Guaido (or some other puppet, the masters don’t care which) to overthrow the legitimate government, and do what you want. That was the plan. It appears to be failing: it’s 2019, not 1903 or 1953. The Empire is furious. Bolton and other scum are frothing at the mouth. Appointment of Elliot Abrams is only natural: you need a proven criminal to commit a crime.
“Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus talk to US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams as President of Switzerland Ueli Maurer. About invasion of the US in Venezuela and freezing of Maduros accounts.
From authors of prank calls with Elton John, minister Rick Perry, ambassador Nikki Haley, congressman Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, president Erdogan, Poroshenko and others.”
I’d go further and say it isn’t about him personally at all, in the same way as Yugoslavia wasn’t about Milosovic, Iraq wasn’t about Saddam, Libya wasn’t about Gaddafi, Ukraine wasn’t about Yanukovych, and Syria wasn’t (and still isn’t) about Assad.
It has everywhere and always been about a resource the Empire needs and a national leadership that dares to stand between it and its objective(s). “Resource” can mean a natural resource, but often means no more than a strategically desirable geographical position. In the case of Venezuela, it means both.
Are you trying to say Macron isn’t Jupiter incarnate? Heresy!!
, which leaves most of the country without light, and at 3 minutes it was already Marco Rubio tweeting joy, followed by Pompeo….All this happens 36 hours before the demonstration anti-Maduro government called by usurper Guaidó takes place…
So that foreigners come here who have economic interests in Venezuela and believe that they would do better with the US in charge, stating that in Venezuela would be different this time. Well, allow me to remember you that in Iraq, before carpet bombing them, they attacked first the entire electrical infrastructure, all this is done to create chaos and fear, to get the population into shock, in order to facilitate the invasion.
Then the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs says that he is not responsible for what the US could do. I am afraid that somewhat responsible he is, because it was him and others who gave legitimacy to the US and its puppet usurper to do all this.
It’s as if you open the door of your house to a psychopath, and then you pretend him behaving like a sister of charity ….
Well, before “which” it was “Sabotage at the spine of electric system of Venezuela…”
But of course there is something that the Spanish government could do if it disagrees with US military interventions anywhere in the world – it could cease military cooperation with the US, that is withdraw from the NATO alliance. And that is what all protesters in Spain who oppose US foreign policy should be demanding.
Was Jupiter a pervert? News to me. Roman myths tell a lot about his womanizing.
In fact, it was the government heir of fascist dictator Franco which addered us to NATO, without consulting anybody, as was the custom on those days…. The people never agreed to that, in fact, the bipartisan system created in the so called “transition”, under the menace of a coup d´etat in the previous months of the polemic “referendum”, like that which took place in 1981, used all their shenanigans to manipulate the people´s minds, by the way they formulated the question, adding besides three premises which no government respected nor fullfilled ever. Thus, a whole scam.
The people in their majority was rejecting coming into an offensive alliance which had supported Portuguese, Greek and Turkish dictatorships, the more after having living 40 years under the boots of one.
The anti-war movement in Spain was a clamor then, but, already under menace of the chaos similar to that intent on today in Venezuela and in the following years already sold to the corporations, the PSOE betrayed the people´s will, like it has done recently by supporting usurper Guaidó, which the Spanish people has not given its consent to either:
Chronicle of a deception: 30 years of the NATO referendum
https://www.publico.es/politica/cronica-engano-30-anos-del.html
The Empire conceded that it has to face the inevitable: Brazilian and Colombian governments are willing pay it lip service, but neither wants to use force against Venezuela, so the Empire also stated that it won’t use force. Net result: “humanitarian” weapons for Venezuelan contras are stuck in Colombia. That’s a serious blow to Guaido and other US puppets: they don’t have sufficient popular support to take over Venezuela without armed thugs. The Empire has a small win, anyway: it stole ~$30 billion in Venezuelan assets, and, like any normal thief, is unwilling to return stolen property.
I would have to respectfully disagree.
Venezuela has the potential to become a “(relatively) good example”, i.e., a country with an independent and at least semi-functional democratic government, which generally works for the people (which is not to say there’d be no corruption).
Can you imagine if Russia and China were to help resource rich Venezuela pull itself up by its bootstraps and become a successful state? The next thing you know the peasants in the nearby vassal states, e.g., Colombia, would be demanding change from their government, and things may spiral out of control.
Evil can only rise to the top by bringing everything and everyone else down, thus the elders fear and hate a successful, independent, nationalist state like nothing else. This is one important reason why Iraq and Libya for example had to be destroyed, IMO.
“To all the spoiled prats commenting here…”
— How many of these “spoiled prats commenting here” cued you that you are a cheerleader for the scum like Cheney and Co? Is not it amazing the enthusiasm with which Maria Missiroli morphs into/fuses with Abrams!
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-28/venezuela-regime-change-good-american-oil-companies-says-john-bolton
By the way, Salvini has been attempting to stand against the dictate of Brussels bureaucracy. Are you ready to have an “interim president” in your supposedly native Italy, on the orders from the City/Wall Street & mega-corporations? https://mfamediagroup.com/2019/01/15/italy-building-anti-european-union-axis-of-evil/
You can’t judge everything by ideology or by how things were in different situations. Circumstances vary.
Salvini has said immediately, when the Italian government refused to recongnize Guaidò: “Are we crazy? Maduro is a criminal. Let Venezuela have free election.”
Cheney and Co. may be bad, very bad. But Maduro is worse. Please listen to Venezuelan people and learn how the story unfolded in the twenty years since the revolution, why Maduro’s election is not legit and why it is difficult at this point to overthrow the regime despite most people being against it.
You are welcome. If you can read Russian there are always freesh ones.
That may be, but I’m having a hard time figuring out what you disagree with as there’s nothing in the rest of your comment that disagrees with the quote, or my general position on the matter.
If Venezuela had 30 billion, it’d be able to feed its people.
It does feed its people, even though imperial propaganda says otherwise. It had $30 billion in current accounts of the government and its oil company. The Empire stole it. Dual profit: stolen money always welcome to thieves plus this theft makes it harder for Venezuelan government to buy food and medicine for its people.
why someone will trust you ? Did UN report any torture suppression scarcity of food,famine? The UN did report the poverty torture killings and arson ,killings of children women handicapped in Palestine . D o you want to live in Palestine ?
May be as a settler and as a military person near Gaza border .
I am not asking anybody to trust me. I simply suggested to talk to Venezuelans, before defending Maduro.
In any case, “torture suppression scarcity of food famine” is exactly what has been reported for years about Venezuela…. by alternative media!
You miss the point: I said “go live in Venezuela” to people thinking that Maduro cares for the people or “has empowered the masses”, as the author of this article writes. I suggest that things in Venezuela are quite different from their ideas about it, including the support for Maduro.
The example of Palestina is utterly irrelevant.
My comment wasn’t very clear.
Anyway, you said:
The empire doesn’t actually “need” (or necessarily even want) anything (e.g. a resource) that Venezuela has; rather, the empire just doesn’t want Venezuela to have it.
Evil hates and fears somebody else’s success; to put it another way, evil rises to the top by bringing everything and everyone else down. Resource rich Venezuela has the potential to become a successful, independent (of the empire) state, especially with the help of Russia and China, and this is what’s driving the empire’s anti-Venezuela animus, IMO.