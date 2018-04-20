Each "Click" Brings Us One Step Closer to the "Bang!"

Trump pulled the trigger, but instead of a “bang!” what the world heard was a demure “click”. Considering that we are talking about playing a most dangerous game of potentially nuclear Russian AngloZionist roulette, the “click” is very good news indeed. But, to use the words of Nikki Haley, the US “gun” is still “locked and loaded”.
There are a number of versions out there about what really happened, but I think that the most likely explanation for that “click” is a combination of two events:
- The US did go out of its way to avoid even giving the appearance of attacking the Russian or Iranian forces in Syria. With these kinds of rules of engagement, the target list and flight trajectory of the US missiles was easy to predict for the Syrian air defenses.
- The Syrian air defenses, now integrated with the Russian C4ISR networks and probably upgraded, performed way better than most people had expected.
I honestly don’t know who in the US should get the credit for doing the right thing, but that person(s) deserves our collective gratitude. Rumors say that Mattis was the man, others point to Dunford and some even to Trump himself (I doubt that). Again, I don’t know who did it, but this action deserves a standing ovation. The fact that this (predictably) dismal performance was then covered up with silly statements about a “perfect strike” and “all missiles hit their target” is standard operating procedure, a basic exercise in face-saving and an attempt to appease the always bloodthirsty Neocons. The most important lesson from this latest development is that there are still some people in key positions in the US who did what had to be done to avoid a catastrophic escalation in Syria. The question now is how long can these “sane forces” (for lack of a better identifier) continue to resist the “crazies”?
Needless to say, the Israel Lobby and the Neocons are absolutely furious. And just to add insult to injury, the Russians are now saying that they will provide the Syrians with S-300 batteries (which would be able to track and engage Israeli aircraft practically from their take-off). I would argue that the Israelis did that one to themselves with their own missile strikes at the worst possible time, but the fact this is self-inflicted does not make it less painful for the Israelis.
But the biggest problem is that this outcome, while very positive by itself, really solves nothing. The key unresolved issues are
- Does anybody, especially the UNSC or/and Russia get to “veto” the AngloZionist Hegemony’s actions anywhere on the planet? The official US position is a categorical “no!”. The outcome in Syria, however, does strongly suggest a “yes”.
- Is the US willing to come to terms with the fact that the Hegemony has failed to overthrow the Syrian government and that the Syrians have won the war? The official US position on this has flip-flopped a number of times, but I would argue that the “no” camp is much stronger than the “yes” camp. The current US posture in Syria strongly suggests that the USA is not quite ready yet to “declare victory and leave”.
- Have the Skripal and Douma false flag chemical (pseudo-) attacks been sufficient to re-subordinate the post-Brexit EU to the Anglosphere and have the AngloZionists been successful in forging a united front for a “Crusade against Russia”? The majority of EU governments have been willing to endorse any nonsense or violation of international law under the pretext of “solidarity”, but there are still quite a few cracks in this apparent unity.
At this moment the situation is extremely fluid and there are too many potential variables which can determine the next developments in order to make a prediction better than a wild guess. The only thing which is certain that this confrontation between the AngloZionist Hegemony and Russia is far from over, both in Syria and elsewhere (the Ukraine).
Fundamentally, our entire planet has to make a choice between two mutually exclusive world orders.
|AngloZionist Hegemony
|Multipolar world
|Civilizational model
|Single “western”
|Diverse
|Economic model
|Capitalism
|Diverse
|Political model
|Plutocracy
|Diverse
|International Relations
|Regulated by the Hegemon
|Regulated by International Law
|National sovereignty
|Fictional
|Real
|Social and Cultural model
|Postmodernist secularism
|Traditional and local
Right now the “collective West” is engaged in a truly titanic effort to preserve the Hegemony, but the writing is very much on the wall, hence the kind of silly histrionics we now see from the likes of Trump, May and Macron. In this context, the war in Syria is primarily a war over the right of the USA to do whatever the hell it wants irrespective of international law, facts, logic or even common sense. Nikki Haley’s message to the world has been beautifully simple, consistent and blunt: “we are the Hegemon, we are above everything and everybody, above you and above any of your laws or principles. We are even above facts or logic. Bow down and worship us or else!“.
The problem for the AngloZionists is that while most western leaders have agreed to these terms (this is what “solidarity” means nowadays), the rest of the planet is quietly but actively seeking ways to explore other options and even some relatively weak and/or small countries (Bolivia for example) are still willing to openly reject this AngloZionist diktat. As for Russia and China, they are already de-facto creating a new, alternative, multi-polar world order where the Anglosphere will be limited to be only “one amongst many” and not the kind of planetary master-race its leaders fancy themselves to be.
It is interesting that the main tactic chosen by the “collective West” to respond to these challenges has been to basically go into deep denial and worry about perceptions much more than about facts on the ground. Hence the “perfect strike”. Karl Rove put it best when he said “We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality—judiciously, as you will—we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors…and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do”.
In the 1990s there used to be a popular, but unattributed, quote which said “you have not won until CNN says that you won”. Today, we are witnessing something similar, just reversed: you have not lost until CNN says that you lost. I felt an eerie sense of déjà vu when Trump tweeted “mission accomplished” repeating the exact same words Dubya spoke on his aircraft carrier just before all hell truly broke loose in Iraq (I can imagine how the folks at CENTCOM, who are reportedly really upset, must have cringed when they heard this!). I hope that Marx was right when he said that “History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce”. The long-suffering Middle-East has surely gone through enough tragedies, but I am afraid that what we have just witnessed with the latest US strike in Syria was the farce, and that a very real tragedy still might be in the making.
The Neocons can roughly be separated into two types: first, those stupid enough to believe that the latest strikes were, indeed, a magnificent success, and those who are just smart enough to realize that it was a pathetic flop. The first type will be emboldened by the sense of total impunity (and the US did, in fact, get away with this grievous violation of all the norms of civilized behavior and international law) while the second type will continue to demand a much stronger attack. Combine the two and you have a perfect recipe for a very dangerous situation.
And now here is the really bad news: the US ground forces (Army) are pretty much useless, while the US Navy and Air Force are in big, big trouble: the USN surface fleet is now quasi obsolete due to the Russian Kinzhal missile, while the USAF doesn’t seem to be able to operate in an environment with modern Russian surface to air missiles. None of them appear to be able to get anything done other than wasting an immense amount of money and killing a lot of people, mostly civilians. Just like their Israeli and Saudi allies, the US armed forces are just not capable of taking on any meaningful enemy capable of defending itself. There is only one segment of the US armed forces which is still fully capable of accomplishing its mission: the US nuclear triad. Hence all the attempts by US force planners and strategists to find a doctrine not only for the use of nuclear forces as a deterrent, but to re-conceptualize them as a war-fighting capability (missile defense, micro-nukes, etc.). Think of it this way: the only credible (real world) means of aggression left to the Empire are nuclear weapons. Many (most?) people don’t realize that (yet), but with each failed conventional attack this reality will become harder and harder to hide.
Will the people who this time around succeeded in foiling the Neocon plans for a real, hard, strike on Syria, and possibly even on the Russian task force in Syria, succeed the next time? I don’t know. But I can’t ignore the fact that each “click” brings us one step closer to the “bang”. And that suggests to me that the only real solution to this extremely dangerous situation is to find a way to remove the finger pressing on the trigger or, better, take away the gun from the nutcase threatening us all with it.
Agree.
As for:
there is another option:
And that suggests to me that the only real solution to this extremely dangerous situation is to find a way to remove the regime in Kremlin and replace it with something else.
In meantime, TPTBs , all of them, got the plebs exactly where they want: helplessly watching their rulers playing Gods.
What’s not to like, if you are one of the players ?
What’s not to like, if you are one of the players ?"
The layer of scribes that are supposedly to analyse events globally thus fail. When done knowingly it is out of personal opportunism(bread-writing), or out of ignorance. When either one is the case, the scribe should be discarded, not his words, the man.
The elites concur, they are experimenting, locally, in a waste-land as they consider Syria, it helps to bicker out of reach of the bombs, and it is nice to test one's level of stealth.
The real problems thus can be addressed, and globally, as in global consent, addressed.
https://s20.postimg.cc/bv7fx6qz1/giphy.gif
Some would argue, rightly, in my opinion,put in power by the ""AngloZionist Hegemony".
Like Yeltsin had been...And Obama, and Trump, and Macron, and May, and Blair etc.. etc...I suspect, even Erdogan.Out "expert" (the writer of this piece) has been writing the same piece for more than 5 ? 7? Years...
He never pauses to ask some questions that might go against his "premises".Why then, those who are not military expert and experts in Geo-politics, might ask, is the saviour of Russia and Christianity , has as friend, the warmonger and criminal, and leader of the "Anglozionist empire"...who is currently King of Israel ?Why the military powerful Russia; allows Israel to bomb Syria twice a week ?Why the military powerful Russia, isn't authorized by the ""Anglozionist empire", to sell weapons to her "allies" so they can defend themselves from the terrorists (Anglo Zionists) ?Of course our "experts" and other "experts" will have brilliant answers to these stupid questions.But would they try to be honest with themselves, they would have to confess that they do not know what's going on and that the narrative they are being fed by the experts writing in the "independent" media, isn't more convincing than the lies being spread by the MSM.The reason why most people chose to believe this soap opera,-Putin/Russia opposing , fighting the "Anglo Zionist" empire - is because they take their wish, hope for reality.In a world that even the church of Christ accepts as its member one of the most important servant of the "Anglo Zionist Empire" and a war criminal (Tony Blair), it's a world where People should at least stop and try to think and be skeptical of what the "experts" in the MSM and in the "Independent" want them to believe.
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2013/05/17/bozos-handcock-u-speech/
The Saker is a mediocre analyst that gets things more or less right when he's on 'safe' ground but pointing out his illustration allows for a single trigger pull with a bang, if your pistol is loaded, or to click away endlessly if your pistol is empty (the hopelessly retarded or truly suicidal can play roulette for a single shot with a loaded automatic.)
My take would be Mattis is not actually sane, if he were holding back, there should be an ulterior reason, for instance he's not yet comfortable with something, example given, 'The Donald' might balk at a nuclear launch, whereas a President Pence would not.
Just now a revolver should be in the illustration, and change it back to an automatic when Trump has been disposed of by the hardcore Christian Zionists and PNAC types surrounding him.
Very good idea indeed!
I would also suggest that "the only real solution to this extremely dangerous situation" is to find a way to remove the regime in the White House.
In fact, according to one of his "brilliant" former servant it is not a regime anymore but a mafia.
Which of course is true. But it has always been a mafia. From the beginning. From George Washington to Obama. Unless you're a liar and a criminal, as the former head of FBI is, everyone knows that the mafia state didn't start with Trump.
If we manage to "remove" this mafia state, I would suggest that the mafia and apartheid state in the ME will crumble within days and all the colonized European states will become independent.
I don’t think the neocons are going to get what they want because too many people are awake now. People understand that we have been fighting stupid proxy wars for Israel. The MSM is no longer able to force consensus on the populace.
And the false flag was way too stupid! It was obvious that Assad wouldn’t gas his own people right at the moment Trump is pulling out. You’d think that Israel would do a better job in terms of making a more convincing false flag. It was rather pathetic.
Everyone I know will march in the streets if we hear that we are having another war for Israel. We’ve had enough. Our own border isn’t even secure, so why in the hell should we care about problems in the ME?
The tribe always goes too far. If they really wanted to do what is good for their own group, they would do all they can do to make America strong instead of tearing it apart. If they want us to fight their wars, the least they can do is show some loyalty.
Things sound differently to the crowds from Syberia to Antarctica. Some Holywood spectacle for the ones further to the poles, some debris and toxicity and a few drops of blood, for the ones in the Sun, some unlucky extra-dumb American "voluntary" pro cannon fodder. Who cares.
The real problems, trade, the undoing of the dollar, excess population, and where to start to weed out the excess, thus can be attended out of the eye of the global commoner.
Russia is sending to the Mediterranean "two destroyer ships, along with ships of the Baltic Fleet and two nuclear-powered submarines. ...
The reason is, of course, the arrival of the US aircraft carrier along with USS Battle Team Harry S. Truman, which includes: USS Normandy (CG-60), and USS Class Arleigh Burke (DDG-51), USS Bulkeley (DDG-84), USS Farragut (DDG-99), USS Forrest Sherman DDG-68) and USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81).
So Russia is preparing for every chance, either new chemical provocation and a new NATO intervention, or a destruction operation of the Syrian S-300 with Russian collateral losses..."http://thesaker.is/sitrep-a-false-flag-attack-on-the-usn-ships-next/:
"...if things get that far (and we’re probably 48 hours and one White Helmets’ video away from it) then the only thing that realistically stands a chance of stopping the racist Anglo-Zionist psychopaths in their tracks is if the Russian attack and its result are such a devastating show of ‘shock and awe’ as to make it impossible for them to ignore a simultaneous public warning by Putin to Netanyahu that any further US hostile response will place Israel directly in the firing line as well.
That might JUST be enough to make the Neocons back off. If not, then World War Three it will be. It might not go nuclear straight away, but even while it is conventional EVERYTHING will change"
Why focus on a ” bang “?
Team west is not interested in any kind of bang, because team west has a plan !
Full spectrum domination , or NWO. The whole world was told , but they are just not convinced yet.
The plan is unfolding front of us in real time . Strategic positioning , if one look at the world map
twenty years ago , and look at it today, it is clear as day the plan is unfolding , and no amount of
analysis or clever arguments explain it away. Team east is being outplayed , outmaneuvered badly.
Team west just scored an other important strategic positioning , they locked down eastern Syria.
They bypassed team east , and let them chase jihadist in western Syria, and let them deploy more
weapons there , because strategically it is meaningless. Team west is in position in Iraq and now
in eastern Syria , they can block team east aviation , that was using via Iraq and Iran .
Team west is only a small step away from the real important target. Iran, not the whole Iran
they only need a small portion of northern Iran to reach the Caspian sea . If team west make it
to that point the game is over! At that point there will be a ” bang” , but not just one , but many.
According to the plan or / ” the great game ” / when in position there will be ” bang “, but
simultaneously many , many places. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Transnistria, Kosovo
and all the Stan countries of former USSR. Team west is trying to pull something just now with
North Korea. Anyway it is clear there is a working plan in place regardless who is the figurehead
happened to be. The question is where is the plan for team east ? Is it to spend money on new
weapons ? Is it to complain at the UNSC ? Is it to make empty threats ? Is it to pray ?
It pains one to witness the incompetence of team east .
Dumbfuckery at CNN tree level. Only a serious outbreak of armchair warriocellulitis can find sense in such a statement.
Woah, I remember that lockdown of western Iraq, only a few miles to the east of the currently locked-down area.
That was going really swell. Positively great. Yeah. Flying Humvees and everything.
The west is destroying itself through diversity. That is the real danger it's facing. California is a good example of what will happen to the entire west if diversity remains the defacto state religion.
Unfortunately, this piece is too compelling and accurate to appear in the controlled commercial propaganda ministry. The western power structure is indeed dicing with total nihilistic death.
The elites, a tiny fraction seems to permeate the idea that whatever goes, it is not entirely without risk for global elite brethren. That part is smarter then usual.
I disagree with the Saker here.
I’ve said this elsewhere…
http://www.unz.com/tsaker/alas-this-is-far-from-over/#comment-2295321
http://www.unz.com/mwhitney/trumps-missile-fiasco/#comment-2296269
… so I’ll just summarize here.
IMHO, this “click” was as fake as the Skripals and Douma. The difference being that the Russians were in on this one. Actually, I’m not sure that even that difference holds.
IMHO, the top ends of the 2 militaries, and the tops of the 2 national govts, are in agreement: the NeoCons must be stopped before they kill us all.
How to do it? Take a page out of Lenin’s book: If you want to control the opposition, put them in charge and then tie their hands.
How do you tie the hands of card-carrying warmongers? Put the most vocal of them in positions where they have to take a stand in the face of the despairing strike assessment reports that’ll be coming out of the Pentagon in the coming weeks. According to crater-counting Twitterers in Syria, it’ll look much worse than the Kremlin’s public announcement… if 31 missiles got through, only a dozen or so actually hit a target. The rest flew off to parts unknown, and at least two have reportedly been found having landed intact. That’s some real fugly numbers there, and the Russian AD battalions didn’t even engage.
Will Pompeo and Bolton continue baying for war after those reports hit their desks? I bet they’ll find the read quite sobering, but if they need another “demonstration”, Dunford and Gerasimov will arrange for it. It’ll be sufficiently worse than this one that only full blown madness would prevent them from seeing the light.
As their NeoCon Warmonger credentials are beyond reproach, Pompeo & Bolton are perfect for the real job they’ve rather underhandedly been given. Namely, sell the fact that the USM is in zugzwang to the War Party. If they can’t sell it, nobody can and we’re in for a bumpy ride.
I wish I was surer of the above than I am, but that’s the view I get from under my tinfoil umbrella.
Russia Good, West bad. That’s the crux of this article.
While I have no doubt that the Russians are pursuing what they perceive to be their self-interest in Syria and elsewhere, for you to suggest that the West isn’t bad suggests that you don’t know the world in which you live.
Where have you been? The US government in the past half century has: destroyed Vietnam, bombed Cambodia, bombed Laos, invaded little Panama, invaded defenseless Grenada, invaded Iraq under false pretenses, turned Libya into a failed state, run black torture sites, drone struck wedding parties, conducted numerous coup d’état, meddled in elections throughout the world. Millions of dead, wounded, tortured, displaced as a result. The US and the western vassal states that go along with it are, as Dr. King once said, “the greatest purveyors of violence” in the world today.
And what has Russia done recently? It went to fight ISIS and Al Nusra in Syria; groups our own government says are terrorists. It accepted the overwhelming choice of the people of Crimea to rejoin Russia. And yet the western governments have the chutzpah to condemn these actions as “aggression.” It seems that the western regimes never learned the message to remove the board from your own eye before pointing out the speck in your brother’s.
As you know, the US launched 100+ missiles at Syria a week ago. If we are to believe the Trump administration, these strikes were successful. What did Russia do, JudeoChristian? It took the hit to its ally, and turned the other cheek. You, I, and humanity are breathing at this moment because of Russia’s restraint. And yet, you dismiss this article because it sides with Russia. Have you forgotten, JudeoChristian? “Blessed are the peace makers…”
Even though I should have learned by now, I am always struck at the anti-Christian nature of those who proudly proclaim their (Judeo)-Christianity. They are convinced that they will be raptured by Space Jesus, while they eat the bread of the modern Pharisees. It seems to me that there are many atheists and agnostics who will be more welcome in the Kingdom than today’s “Christians.”
Don’t count too much on that nuclear triad. The last time I looked at the Nuclear Matters Handbook, it contained a surprisingly candid admission that it is increasingly difficult to certify the reliability of the nuclear explosives, since they are all way past their designed service lives. No nuclear explosive has been tested since the early 1990s. There is a better than zero chance that a tactical nuclear weapon would not give the expected yield, even if an insane decision is made to use one.
This is theater. Alas, where the dying of our Empire is portrayed it has slowly warped into Theater of the Absurd;
“drama using the abandonment of conventional dramatic form to portray the futility of human struggle in a senseless world.”
Could any analysis better describe the present day United States than that? Especially “futility” and “senseless world”.
https://robertmagill.wordpress.com/2018/04/15/women-of-the-world-summit-2/
That’s not a revolver. Or did you mean that?
I think it’s an indication of how much trouble we might be in when the sanest person in the administration is the one with the nickname “mad dog”.
Wouldn’t it be better to illustrate the piece with a picture of a man with a revolver?
Regardless, let’s just stretch this metaphor (which I think is basically apt) a little.
When Trump more or less gratuitously created the immediate problem with his proposal to use the latest “gas attack” as a pretext for attacking Syrian government forces, he was proposing playing Russian roulette with nuclear war as the downside outcome. That was because he was proposing attacking the ally of a nuclear armed rival power – the equivalent of Soviet naval forces sailing up and directly bombarding south Vietnamese government assets at the height of the Vietnam War. In such situations, the risk of escalation is real even if neither side wants to escalate, as mistakes, misjudgements and tit for tat can produce it regardless.
It appears Trump and Bolton were talked into scaling down their attacks to a very “safe” level – detailed forewarnings to the Russians and strikes carefully targeted to have no significant impact on the Syrian government’s capabilities going forward and little if any of the potentially catastrophic emboldening of jihadist forces that could have resulted from really damaging strikes, or an ongoing campaign. That the strikes were so carefully limited in itself proves that the professional military men restraining Trump and Bolton were seriously concerned about the potential consequences, as these men are by no means hostile to the wider US regime agenda of regime change in Syria pursuant to enabling the US/Israeli strategic focus on destroying Hezbollah and Iran. If they talked the dangerously and wilfully ignorant Trump and Bolton out of more effective strikes, it is because they really saw them as too dangerous to risk.
That should be a sobering thought for any objective observer.
Back to the analogy – Trump proposed pulling the trigger on a hypothetical many-chambered revolver, aimed at all our heads, with a lot of empty chambers perhaps but nevertheless with a few loaded ones. Senior US military men seemingly talked him into emptying most of the loaded chambers, but not all of them – the risk in such staged military theatricals is very low but not zero. Trump then blithely pulled the trigger, got an empty click, and those actually aware of what was involved breathed a sigh of relief.
But nobody should be happy that the President of the US is inclined to play such games. Nobody should be happy that we were only spared from a much more dangerous scenario by the professional caution of men who are themselves fully committed to the generally corrupt or deeply delusional US elite hostility towards Iran, and its effective subordination to the interests of Israel.
How many chambers will be loaded the next time Trump chooses to pull the trigger?
Essentially, every airport in Syria was to be destroyed. Next day Netanyohu's red-pink government fired six more missiles at a particular airport but see this http://observers.france24.com/en/20180419-idf-israel-syria-iran-airport-photo-debunked..
Its all about preventing Russia, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Turkey and China from competing in the oil business. You want to know what is going on, get a copy of the oil production by well location, plot the oil producers oil wells in the nation states, and identify the oil production locations to the company that owns them, from there you can understand the wars.
1. The reason why it looks like yes is simple. Russia is enforcing long-neglected UN Charter Article 47 at gunpoint. Russia stepped into the empty shoes of the Military Staff Committee, inhibiting US armed attacks and resolving conflict pacifically by shunting defeated irregulars out of the way. Russia’s role aligns it with the UNSC temporary members and the UNGA (the G-192, that is, the world) by promoting UNSC reform and the UNGA prerogatives the P-5 have ignored. Russia’s now the leading nation in the world.
2. Because the answer to 1 is yes, the answer to 2 is Who cares? Russia has the military and diplomatic capacity to control escalation. Aerospace dominance plus virtuousic win-win statesmanship keep the US monkeys with their hand grenades at a safe distance.
3. There are striking parallels between the collapse of the Warsaw Pact and the current paroxysms of NATO. In each case, the struggle is not between the hegemon and the satellites – the struggle is between hard-line satellites and soft-line satellites. Tsipras is NATO’s Dubchek. May is NATO’s Honecker. Corbin is NATO’s Mielke. Orban is NATO’s Grósz. Trump is NATO’s Gorbachev.
So there is a decent chance that NATO and the USA will collapse before they get to the chamber with the bullet.
As for: there is another option:
And that suggests to me that the only real solution to this extremely dangerous situation is to find a way to remove the regime in Kremlin and replace it with something else.
In meantime, TPTBs , all of them, got the plebs exactly where they want: helplessly watching their rulers playing Gods.
What's not to like, if you are one of the players ?
“In meantime, TPTBs , all of them, got the plebs exactly where they want: helplessly watching their rulers playing Gods.
What’s not to like, if you are one of the players ?”
The problem is, TPTBs aren't Gods, just humans, and, some would say not even the best among us.
Such people having such power.......what can go wrong? Rhetorical question.
Sooner of later one side in that game will make a mistake. Hubris and incompetence will take from there and then the things will start getting really interesting.
My working premise is that humans have developed weapons unable to handle.
Or, crudely, it worked O.K. from Cain to, excluding, Oppenheimer. That was the moment when mind overtook the core genetic makeup.
Just a matter of time, IMHO.
“There are striking parallels between the collapse of the Warsaw Pact and the current paroxysms of NATO. In each case, the struggle is not between the hegemon and the satellites – the struggle is between hard-line satellites and soft-line satellites. Tsipras is NATO’s Dubchek. May is NATO’s Honecker. Corbin is NATO’s Mielke. Orban is NATO’s Grósz. Trump is NATO’s Gorbachev.”
This is a fascinating analogy. That would make Macron NATO’s Ceausescu. I’m not sure what that would make Trudeau.
Just as the US government projects its malign intentions and illegal conduct onto its official enemies, the US government projected its weaknesses onto official enemies. If you as a human did that yourself, you would be severely neurotic. The USG's extreme irrationality is the scaled-up equivalent, with comparable functional impairment.
Don't be surprised if NATO turns out to be extremely brittle in a crisis - not economically, but in terms of legitimacy. You see signs of it already: US service academies make Animal House look like Oxbridge (and military officers are among the most intensively-indoctrinated elites.) In a prospective NATO-bloc collapse, everything could abruptly become a joke: state secrets, organizational missions, electoral rituals, even national identity. That's Arendt's public happiness. It's the thing that NATO cannot fight.
Another analogy, duelling is only allowed between nobles, war is a game to the generals, and a carnage to the soldier, who deserves reward for his ignorance. Speaking of course in concurrence with the elite attitudes. That explains the "stealth", it is hard to maltreat smart humans, but then, are not all of the few smart ones that there might be vasalled by middle class outlets of shepherd dog servitude.
As for: there is another option:
And that suggests to me that the only real solution to this extremely dangerous situation is to find a way to remove the regime in Kremlin and replace it with something else.
In meantime, TPTBs , all of them, got the plebs exactly where they want: helplessly watching their rulers playing Gods.
What's not to like, if you are one of the players ?
Bravo! To be true, a “fact” has to be relevant, concise, complete. Syria pot-shots are not relevant, but as far as understanding as you do, that this is pro-wresling, not war. Accordingly conciseness and completeness do then not matter any more when relevancy is non-existent.
The layer of scribes that are supposedly to analyse events globally thus fail. When done knowingly it is out of personal opportunism(bread-writing), or out of ignorance. When either one is the case, the scribe should be discarded, not his words, the man.
The elites concur, they are experimenting, locally, in a waste-land as they consider Syria, it helps to bicker out of reach of the bombs, and it is nice to test one’s level of stealth.
The real problems thus can be addressed, and globally, as in global consent, addressed.
The game is used, in part, to control the plebs, but, that's not the all game. Winning is also a part of it.
And that's all at the rational level. Plenty if irrational there too, unfortunately.
And, on top of it , "power corrupts".
What we see is the constant since the cave. From rocks to carpet bombing. Or "surgical strikes" and "colored revolutions".
The fundamental difference is the level of confrontation now. The power of weaponry in the players hands. Nukes, on a global level.
And, probably the most important, leadership in West isn't, IMHO, competent.
So, yes, they know what they want and they play it.
My take is that don't do it well, they'll sooner or later make a mistake, and when that happens they won't be able to remedy it.
The end. Not because of genius power players ruling the world but because little people got into positions they couldn't handle.
And, we keep voting them into power. And, we do nothing while they do what they do. Too busy with more important things, like social media and shopping.
Hopefully I am wrong here.
And the false flag was way too stupid! It was obvious that Assad wouldn't gas his own people right at the moment Trump is pulling out. You'd think that Israel would do a better job in terms of making a more convincing false flag. It was rather pathetic.
Everyone I know will march in the streets if we hear that we are having another war for Israel. We've had enough. Our own border isn't even secure, so why in the hell should we care about problems in the ME?
The tribe always goes too far. If they really wanted to do what is good for their own group, they would do all they can do to make America strong instead of tearing it apart. If they want us to fight their wars, the least they can do is show some loyalty.
It looks that essentially You Sir, very well understood. The Syria waste-land is only relevant to the benefit of the elites. Experimenting, infighting, as in video game, no physical courage required, no consequences.
Things sound differently to the crowds from Syberia to Antarctica. Some Holywood spectacle for the ones further to the poles, some debris and toxicity and a few drops of blood, for the ones in the Sun, some unlucky extra-dumb American “voluntary” pro cannon fodder. Who cares.
The real problems, trade, the undoing of the dollar, excess population, and where to start to weed out the excess, thus can be attended out of the eye of the global commoner.
Since the US and the EU both have large populations, and since the make believe of the dollar is about to end… Indeed there is going to be a lot of victims that think of themselves as part of the “West”. The elites though will shift interests and gains, and their discomfort will not be that grand. They are global, you commoner are confined to your cage and can move neither assets or your obese(half about) self.
This is a fascinating analogy. That would make Macron NATO's Ceausescu. I'm not sure what that would make Trudeau.
One interesting wrinkle is that Gates’ shop at CIA saw ethnic tensions as the key to dismantling the Soviet bloc. Gates was wrong – the critical split turned out to be hard-line v. soft-line. But now in NATO, ethnic tensions are playing a significant role, as nations assert their rights of self-determination. Catalonia. Scotland. Lombardy.
Just as the US government projects its malign intentions and illegal conduct onto its official enemies, the US government projected its weaknesses onto official enemies. If you as a human did that yourself, you would be severely neurotic. The USG’s extreme irrationality is the scaled-up equivalent, with comparable functional impairment.
Don’t be surprised if NATO turns out to be extremely brittle in a crisis – not economically, but in terms of legitimacy. You see signs of it already: US service academies make Animal House look like Oxbridge (and military officers are among the most intensively-indoctrinated elites.) In a prospective NATO-bloc collapse, everything could abruptly become a joke: state secrets, organizational missions, electoral rituals, even national identity. That’s Arendt’s public happiness. It’s the thing that NATO cannot fight.
This is a fascinating analogy. That would make Macron NATO's Ceausescu. I'm not sure what that would make Trudeau.
Indeed(your reference to analogy), infighting of the elites spread over the globe. They have more in common between them, then with anyone of the deplorables, be it wherever these might dwell. If you are part of the commoner blob, you are fry.
Another analogy, duelling is only allowed between nobles, war is a game to the generals, and a carnage to the soldier, who deserves reward for his ignorance. Speaking of course in concurrence with the elite attitudes. That explains the “stealth”, it is hard to maltreat smart humans, but then, are not all of the few smart ones that there might be vasalled by middle class outlets of shepherd dog servitude.
Right. And it is also irrelevant, which is worse. A little week of Scripal, a little week of Syria, and on and on. Good for yours scribes, but someone somehow stays in the abyss of dumbfoundednes. Guess who, after all, anaesthesia serves a cause.
Team west is not interested in any kind of bang, because team west has a plan !
Full spectrum domination , or NWO. The whole world was told , but they are just not convinced yet.
The plan is unfolding front of us in real time . Strategic positioning , if one look at the world map
twenty years ago , and look at it today, it is clear as day the plan is unfolding , and no amount of
analysis or clever arguments explain it away. Team east is being outplayed , outmaneuvered badly.
Team west just scored an other important strategic positioning , they locked down eastern Syria.
They bypassed team east , and let them chase jihadist in western Syria, and let them deploy more
weapons there , because strategically it is meaningless. Team west is in position in Iraq and now
in eastern Syria , they can block team east aviation , that was using via Iraq and Iran .
Team west is only a small step away from the real important target. Iran, not the whole Iran
they only need a small portion of northern Iran to reach the Caspian sea . If team west make it
to that point the game is over! At that point there will be a " bang" , but not just one , but many.
According to the plan or / " the great game " / when in position there will be " bang ", but
simultaneously many , many places. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Transnistria, Kosovo
and all the Stan countries of former USSR. Team west is trying to pull something just now with
North Korea. Anyway it is clear there is a working plan in place regardless who is the figurehead
happened to be. The question is where is the plan for team east ? Is it to spend money on new
weapons ? Is it to complain at the UNSC ? Is it to make empty threats ? Is it to pray ?
It pains one to witness the incompetence of team east .
Agree.
As much as it pains me to say it i have to agree. Till now “team east” are twiddling their thumbs waiting to be smacked in the face, as if only getting wacked with enough vigor is a valid cause to action.
Case in point the over exposure of Rusal to the US market, as if sticking it’s face out and screaming “SMACK ME A GOOD WOULD YA?!”
http://johnhelmer.net/unalloyed-reform-six-point-plan-for-russian-aluminium-to-prosper-without-oleg-deripaska/
Team east needs to take the initiative and pre-empt these actions before they occur. Team east needs to take back the initiative.
I've said this elsewhere...
http://www.unz.com/tsaker/alas-this-is-far-from-over/#comment-2295321
http://www.unz.com/mwhitney/trumps-missile-fiasco/#comment-2296269
... so I'll just summarize here.
IMHO, this "click" was as fake as the Skripals and Douma. The difference being that the Russians were in on this one. Actually, I'm not sure that even that difference holds.
IMHO, the top ends of the 2 militaries, and the tops of the 2 national govts, are in agreement: the NeoCons must be stopped before they kill us all.
How to do it? Take a page out of Lenin's book: If you want to control the opposition, put them in charge and then tie their hands.
How do you tie the hands of card-carrying warmongers? Put the most vocal of them in positions where they have to take a stand in the face of the despairing strike assessment reports that'll be coming out of the Pentagon in the coming weeks. According to crater-counting Twitterers in Syria, it'll look much worse than the Kremlin's public announcement... if 31 missiles got through, only a dozen or so actually hit a target. The rest flew off to parts unknown, and at least two have reportedly been found having landed intact. That's some real fugly numbers there, and the Russian AD battalions didn't even engage.
Will Pompeo and Bolton continue baying for war after those reports hit their desks? I bet they'll find the read quite sobering, but if they need another "demonstration", Dunford and Gerasimov will arrange for it. It'll be sufficiently worse than this one that only full blown madness would prevent them from seeing the light.
As their NeoCon Warmonger credentials are beyond reproach, Pompeo & Bolton are perfect for the real job they've rather underhandedly been given. Namely, sell the fact that the USM is in zugzwang to the War Party. If they can't sell it, nobody can and we're in for a bumpy ride.
I wish I was surer of the above than I am, but that's the view I get from under my tinfoil umbrella.
It’s kind of a win-win-win if you think about it. The pro-war folks get to squawk about having done something, the neo-cons get to go back to Congress to demand more defense spending, the politicians get more campaign contributions, the MIC gets fed, and we get to live.
Yup.
The problem is, TPTBs aren’t Gods, just humans, and, some would say not even the best among us.
Such people having such power…….what can go wrong? Rhetorical question.
Sooner of later one side in that game will make a mistake. Hubris and incompetence will take from there and then the things will start getting really interesting.
My working premise is that humans have developed weapons unable to handle.
Or, crudely, it worked O.K. from Cain to, excluding, Oppenheimer. That was the moment when mind overtook the core genetic makeup.
Just a matter of time, IMHO.
...when some dumbster proclaimed "bigger is better" and since "quality of life" is not a measure of theoretical economics.
The Deep Borg:
We are the Borg. Your culture will adapt to service us. Resistance is futile.
The layer of scribes that are supposedly to analyse events globally thus fail. When done knowingly it is out of personal opportunism(bread-writing), or out of ignorance. When either one is the case, the scribe should be discarded, not his words, the man.
The elites concur, they are experimenting, locally, in a waste-land as they consider Syria, it helps to bicker out of reach of the bombs, and it is nice to test one's level of stealth.
The real problems thus can be addressed, and globally, as in global consent, addressed.
Well, yes, up to a point.
The game is used, in part, to control the plebs, but, that’s not the all game. Winning is also a part of it.
And that’s all at the rational level. Plenty if irrational there too, unfortunately.
And, on top of it , “power corrupts”.
What we see is the constant since the cave. From rocks to carpet bombing. Or “surgical strikes” and “colored revolutions”.
The fundamental difference is the level of confrontation now. The power of weaponry in the players hands. Nukes, on a global level.
And, probably the most important, leadership in West isn’t, IMHO, competent.
So, yes, they know what they want and they play it.
My take is that don’t do it well, they’ll sooner or later make a mistake, and when that happens they won’t be able to remedy it.
The end. Not because of genius power players ruling the world but because little people got into positions they couldn’t handle.
And, we keep voting them into power. And, we do nothing while they do what they do. Too busy with more important things, like social media and shopping.
Hopefully I am wrong here.
Ultimately, the elites will loose at their own game once over, or finally as a last "bras d'honneur" to the planet. That's what You are referring at, most probably, agreed. Not by not being smarter by far to the insignificant(but for bulk) lab rat, the commoner, a submissive middle class sucking up to power for scraps, but for "not smart enough". Now, let them open up, as in Syria, this being at least a level above dousing the underclass in downtown Los Angeles.
But why don’t you get it and why do you have to wait for the next atrocious behavior of the Zionists?
Team west is not interested in any kind of bang, because team west has a plan !
Full spectrum domination , or NWO. The whole world was told , but they are just not convinced yet.
The plan is unfolding front of us in real time . Strategic positioning , if one look at the world map
twenty years ago , and look at it today, it is clear as day the plan is unfolding , and no amount of
analysis or clever arguments explain it away. Team east is being outplayed , outmaneuvered badly.
Team west just scored an other important strategic positioning , they locked down eastern Syria.
They bypassed team east , and let them chase jihadist in western Syria, and let them deploy more
weapons there , because strategically it is meaningless. Team west is in position in Iraq and now
in eastern Syria , they can block team east aviation , that was using via Iraq and Iran .
Team west is only a small step away from the real important target. Iran, not the whole Iran
they only need a small portion of northern Iran to reach the Caspian sea . If team west make it
to that point the game is over! At that point there will be a " bang" , but not just one , but many.
According to the plan or / " the great game " / when in position there will be " bang ", but
simultaneously many , many places. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Transnistria, Kosovo
and all the Stan countries of former USSR. Team west is trying to pull something just now with
North Korea. Anyway it is clear there is a working plan in place regardless who is the figurehead
happened to be. The question is where is the plan for team east ? Is it to spend money on new
weapons ? Is it to complain at the UNSC ? Is it to make empty threats ? Is it to pray ?
It pains one to witness the incompetence of team east .
Post #22 was meant to be a reply to this.
The game is used, in part, to control the plebs, but, that's not the all game. Winning is also a part of it.
And that's all at the rational level. Plenty if irrational there too, unfortunately.
And, on top of it , "power corrupts".
What we see is the constant since the cave. From rocks to carpet bombing. Or "surgical strikes" and "colored revolutions".
The fundamental difference is the level of confrontation now. The power of weaponry in the players hands. Nukes, on a global level.
And, probably the most important, leadership in West isn't, IMHO, competent.
So, yes, they know what they want and they play it.
My take is that don't do it well, they'll sooner or later make a mistake, and when that happens they won't be able to remedy it.
The end. Not because of genius power players ruling the world but because little people got into positions they couldn't handle.
And, we keep voting them into power. And, we do nothing while they do what they do. Too busy with more important things, like social media and shopping.
Hopefully I am wrong here.
You are right, You draw a straight line into the sand into oblivion. What was between the lines of the reply is “experimenting”, as “let’s(global elites concensus) try out locally and afar”, supposing many facets, the “let’s see what can be done”, “let’s see what our corner is worth”, “let’s do something out of nuisance to us elites”(the imperative).
Ultimately, the elites will loose at their own game once over, or finally as a last “bras d’honneur” to the planet. That’s what You are referring at, most probably, agreed. Not by not being smarter by far to the insignificant(but for bulk) lab rat, the commoner, a submissive middle class sucking up to power for scraps, but for “not smart enough”. Now, let them open up, as in Syria, this being at least a level above dousing the underclass in downtown Los Angeles.
The US has as only option left “military capitalism”, Russia and China, and all invitees that will fall over wind-wards have some cycles of trade, financial redress, mining left.
That’s where the optimism is supposed, in our comment, the “daring”(US) seems low. Now as a result(the smart thing), the willingness to concede part of the cake to the elites of some other powers, crossing borders, should grow. Good news for the commoner, as You’d like to see it. Deep slavery(Chinese traditional beehive model) being or not preferable to dumping two third of the world population in intelligent schemes of eugenics, AI, science(International Jew inspired ‘cage of rats’ model), thus prohibiting the global pressure pot from exploding.
The elites, a tiny fraction seems to permeate the idea that whatever goes, it is not entirely without risk for global elite brethren. That part is smarter then usual.
The problem is, TPTBs aren't Gods, just humans, and, some would say not even the best among us.
Such people having such power.......what can go wrong? Rhetorical question.
Sooner of later one side in that game will make a mistake. Hubris and incompetence will take from there and then the things will start getting really interesting.
My working premise is that humans have developed weapons unable to handle.
Or, crudely, it worked O.K. from Cain to, excluding, Oppenheimer. That was the moment when mind overtook the core genetic makeup.
Just a matter of time, IMHO.
Quote: “That was the moment when mind overtook the core genetic makeup.’.
…when some dumbster proclaimed “bigger is better” and since “quality of life” is not a measure of theoretical economics.
Whether the choice of picture is the result of sarcasm or sloppyness, I cannot know.
I do know however, that playing russian roulette with an automatic pistol instead of a revolver makes for a rather short and predictable game.
Perhaps that’s as good an analogy to our present situation as any?
As for: there is another option:
And that suggests to me that the only real solution to this extremely dangerous situation is to find a way to remove the regime in Kremlin and replace it with something else.
In meantime, TPTBs , all of them, got the plebs exactly where they want: helplessly watching their rulers playing Gods.
What's not to like, if you are one of the players ?
Wow…more amazing ‘output’ from our Peter…
I mean, what an asshole Peter is. I guess for that idiot America can do no wrong, must do regime change everywhere regardless of such actions violating the rights of sovereign nations, kill millions in the process, risk nuclear war, and have USA hegemony worldwide so the entire world can copy the shit culture and economy of USA. Sounds horrible!
Again…a pretty good article by the Saker…
One nit…not so minor in my opinion…
This is ridiculous…especially coming from a guy who does have a background in assessing Soviet military capability…
Was he asleep at his desk for decades while the Soviets fielded as many as 400 Tu22M supersonic bombers…each carrying the Kh22 ship killer…?
The USN surface fleet was in check for decades…that is the fact…
The Kinzhal certainly sounds plausible as I have discussed in technical detail elsewhere on this site…but it is not that big a step up from the Kh32 which entered into service already a couple of years ago…
The Tu22 can carry three of these…while the much smaller MiG31 can only carry one Kinzhal…
As a delivery platform the Tu22′s nearly 7,000 km range counts for a lot…compared to one third that for the MiG…
So even if the Kinzhal is ready to go it doesn’t change anything…it is a weapon for the future…in case the USN ever fields something that can defeat the mighty Kh32…which is Mach 5 and 1,000 km range…
That is plenty to keep USN carrier groups at arms length from Russian waters…as this same platform had done successfully for decades…
Also the Kinzhal would need to be produced in numbers…in addition to more MiG31…so it is silly to talk of the Kinzhal as the weapon of choice against the USN surface fleet…
Regardless, let's just stretch this metaphor (which I think is basically apt) a little.
When Trump more or less gratuitously created the immediate problem with his proposal to use the latest "gas attack" as a pretext for attacking Syrian government forces, he was proposing playing Russian roulette with nuclear war as the downside outcome. That was because he was proposing attacking the ally of a nuclear armed rival power - the equivalent of Soviet naval forces sailing up and directly bombarding south Vietnamese government assets at the height of the Vietnam War. In such situations, the risk of escalation is real even if neither side wants to escalate, as mistakes, misjudgements and tit for tat can produce it regardless.
It appears Trump and Bolton were talked into scaling down their attacks to a very "safe" level - detailed forewarnings to the Russians and strikes carefully targeted to have no significant impact on the Syrian government's capabilities going forward and little if any of the potentially catastrophic emboldening of jihadist forces that could have resulted from really damaging strikes, or an ongoing campaign. That the strikes were so carefully limited in itself proves that the professional military men restraining Trump and Bolton were seriously concerned about the potential consequences, as these men are by no means hostile to the wider US regime agenda of regime change in Syria pursuant to enabling the US/Israeli strategic focus on destroying Hezbollah and Iran. If they talked the dangerously and wilfully ignorant Trump and Bolton out of more effective strikes, it is because they really saw them as too dangerous to risk.
That should be a sobering thought for any objective observer.
Back to the analogy - Trump proposed pulling the trigger on a hypothetical many-chambered revolver, aimed at all our heads, with a lot of empty chambers perhaps but nevertheless with a few loaded ones. Senior US military men seemingly talked him into emptying most of the loaded chambers, but not all of them - the risk in such staged military theatricals is very low but not zero. Trump then blithely pulled the trigger, got an empty click, and those actually aware of what was involved breathed a sigh of relief.
But nobody should be happy that the President of the US is inclined to play such games. Nobody should be happy that we were only spared from a much more dangerous scenario by the professional caution of men who are themselves fully committed to the generally corrupt or deeply delusional US elite hostility towards Iran, and its effective subordination to the interests of Israel.
How many chambers will be loaded the next time Trump chooses to pull the trigger?
That’s actually a pretty good comment…the blind pig and acorn proverb comes to mind…
I think this is more realistic than Erebus’ take that it was all happily orchestrated…
The point about the US military sharing the overall agenda goals of continuing imperialism is a good one…
But the Russians clearly stated their own red lines…this caused the military men to scale back the idiotic impulses of Dump and his team…
I don’t buy into the stuff about keeping the neocons close and various such jujitsu tales…Occam’s razor seldom fails…
there is no “Anglo”-Zionist hegemony.
in North America, Western Europe, and Palestine
there is only Zionist hegemony.
and that Zionist carrier battle group that is just now entering the Med is there for a reason:
now that Putin has done nothing about Israhell’s day-after-day attacks on Syria and been exposed as a blowhard re the ‘Murkan attack,
the next false flag in Syria will be raised directly at the Russians, and the subsequent ZOG attack will be aimed directly at the Russians.
remember: these (((creatures))) arranged 9/11.
they will stop at nothing.
Seriously, JudeoChristian? That’s all you got from this article? The article is much more nuanced than that, and is mainly about how there is a split within the Trump administration regarding the crazies who want to play nuclear chicken with Russia, and the “sane” who fear for their own survival, but have to pretend to go along with the crazies.
While I have no doubt that the Russians are pursuing what they perceive to be their self-interest in Syria and elsewhere, for you to suggest that the West isn’t bad suggests that you don’t know the world in which you live.
Where have you been? The US government in the past half century has: destroyed Vietnam, bombed Cambodia, bombed Laos, invaded little Panama, invaded defenseless Grenada, invaded Iraq under false pretenses, turned Libya into a failed state, run black torture sites, drone struck wedding parties, conducted numerous coup d’état, meddled in elections throughout the world. Millions of dead, wounded, tortured, displaced as a result. The US and the western vassal states that go along with it are, as Dr. King once said, “the greatest purveyors of violence” in the world today.
And what has Russia done recently? It went to fight ISIS and Al Nusra in Syria; groups our own government says are terrorists. It accepted the overwhelming choice of the people of Crimea to rejoin Russia. And yet the western governments have the chutzpah to condemn these actions as “aggression.” It seems that the western regimes never learned the message to remove the board from your own eye before pointing out the speck in your brother’s.
As you know, the US launched 100+ missiles at Syria a week ago. If we are to believe the Trump administration, these strikes were successful. What did Russia do, JudeoChristian? It took the hit to its ally, and turned the other cheek. You, I, and humanity are breathing at this moment because of Russia’s restraint. And yet, you dismiss this article because it sides with Russia. Have you forgotten, JudeoChristian? “Blessed are the peace makers…”
Even though I should have learned by now, I am always struck at the anti-Christian nature of those who proudly proclaim their (Judeo)-Christianity. They are convinced that they will be raptured by Space Jesus, while they eat the bread of the modern Pharisees. It seems to me that there are many atheists and agnostics who will be more welcome in the Kingdom than today’s “Christians.”
https://s20.postimg.cc/832661wjx/Lonnie_rapture.jpg
Turn the other cheek? Forgive, even the 'enemy'? Seek truth?
They are too busy demonizing and wanting to throw bombs.
As for: there is another option:
And that suggests to me that the only real solution to this extremely dangerous situation is to find a way to remove the regime in Kremlin and replace it with something else.
In meantime, TPTBs , all of them, got the plebs exactly where they want: helplessly watching their rulers playing Gods.
What's not to like, if you are one of the players ?
And hopefully that something else will clarify the festering Ukraine “edgy” situation and implement no-fly zones in Syria, n’est-ce pas mon ami?
Oh you want “something” that agrees to to play lapdog to some self-enclosing western worldview and exposes its tummy to the friendly claws of Responsibility-to-Protect Idiocracism? Nope. We don’t have these things. Sorry. Elementary school kid fantasizing outside of /m/, I will have seen it all.
Team west is not interested in any kind of bang, because team west has a plan !
Full spectrum domination , or NWO. The whole world was told , but they are just not convinced yet.
The plan is unfolding front of us in real time . Strategic positioning , if one look at the world map
twenty years ago , and look at it today, it is clear as day the plan is unfolding , and no amount of
analysis or clever arguments explain it away. Team east is being outplayed , outmaneuvered badly.
Team west just scored an other important strategic positioning , they locked down eastern Syria.
They bypassed team east , and let them chase jihadist in western Syria, and let them deploy more
weapons there , because strategically it is meaningless. Team west is in position in Iraq and now
in eastern Syria , they can block team east aviation , that was using via Iraq and Iran .
Team west is only a small step away from the real important target. Iran, not the whole Iran
they only need a small portion of northern Iran to reach the Caspian sea . If team west make it
to that point the game is over! At that point there will be a " bang" , but not just one , but many.
According to the plan or / " the great game " / when in position there will be " bang ", but
simultaneously many , many places. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Transnistria, Kosovo
and all the Stan countries of former USSR. Team west is trying to pull something just now with
North Korea. Anyway it is clear there is a working plan in place regardless who is the figurehead
happened to be. The question is where is the plan for team east ? Is it to spend money on new
weapons ? Is it to complain at the UNSC ? Is it to make empty threats ? Is it to pray ?
It pains one to witness the incompetence of team east .
The assumption is that the World is divided into “Team East” and “Team West”.
Dumbfuckery at CNN tree level.
Only a serious outbreak of armchair warriocellulitis can find sense in such a statement.
Woah, I remember that lockdown of western Iraq, only a few miles to the east of the currently locked-down area.
That was going really swell. Positively great. Yeah. Flying Humvees and everything.
While I have no doubt that the Russians are pursuing what they perceive to be their self-interest in Syria and elsewhere, for you to suggest that the West isn’t bad suggests that you don’t know the world in which you live.
Where have you been? The US government in the past half century has: destroyed Vietnam, bombed Cambodia, bombed Laos, invaded little Panama, invaded defenseless Grenada, invaded Iraq under false pretenses, turned Libya into a failed state, run black torture sites, drone struck wedding parties, conducted numerous coup d’état, meddled in elections throughout the world. Millions of dead, wounded, tortured, displaced as a result. The US and the western vassal states that go along with it are, as Dr. King once said, “the greatest purveyors of violence” in the world today.
And what has Russia done recently? It went to fight ISIS and Al Nusra in Syria; groups our own government says are terrorists. It accepted the overwhelming choice of the people of Crimea to rejoin Russia. And yet the western governments have the chutzpah to condemn these actions as “aggression.” It seems that the western regimes never learned the message to remove the board from your own eye before pointing out the speck in your brother’s.
As you know, the US launched 100+ missiles at Syria a week ago. If we are to believe the Trump administration, these strikes were successful. What did Russia do, JudeoChristian? It took the hit to its ally, and turned the other cheek. You, I, and humanity are breathing at this moment because of Russia’s restraint. And yet, you dismiss this article because it sides with Russia. Have you forgotten, JudeoChristian? “Blessed are the peace makers…”
Even though I should have learned by now, I am always struck at the anti-Christian nature of those who proudly proclaim their (Judeo)-Christianity. They are convinced that they will be raptured by Space Jesus, while they eat the bread of the modern Pharisees. It seems to me that there are many atheists and agnostics who will be more welcome in the Kingdom than today’s “Christians.”
Space Jesus indeed…
Regardless, let's just stretch this metaphor (which I think is basically apt) a little.
When Trump more or less gratuitously created the immediate problem with his proposal to use the latest "gas attack" as a pretext for attacking Syrian government forces, he was proposing playing Russian roulette with nuclear war as the downside outcome. That was because he was proposing attacking the ally of a nuclear armed rival power - the equivalent of Soviet naval forces sailing up and directly bombarding south Vietnamese government assets at the height of the Vietnam War. In such situations, the risk of escalation is real even if neither side wants to escalate, as mistakes, misjudgements and tit for tat can produce it regardless.
It appears Trump and Bolton were talked into scaling down their attacks to a very "safe" level - detailed forewarnings to the Russians and strikes carefully targeted to have no significant impact on the Syrian government's capabilities going forward and little if any of the potentially catastrophic emboldening of jihadist forces that could have resulted from really damaging strikes, or an ongoing campaign. That the strikes were so carefully limited in itself proves that the professional military men restraining Trump and Bolton were seriously concerned about the potential consequences, as these men are by no means hostile to the wider US regime agenda of regime change in Syria pursuant to enabling the US/Israeli strategic focus on destroying Hezbollah and Iran. If they talked the dangerously and wilfully ignorant Trump and Bolton out of more effective strikes, it is because they really saw them as too dangerous to risk.
That should be a sobering thought for any objective observer.
Back to the analogy - Trump proposed pulling the trigger on a hypothetical many-chambered revolver, aimed at all our heads, with a lot of empty chambers perhaps but nevertheless with a few loaded ones. Senior US military men seemingly talked him into emptying most of the loaded chambers, but not all of them - the risk in such staged military theatricals is very low but not zero. Trump then blithely pulled the trigger, got an empty click, and those actually aware of what was involved breathed a sigh of relief.
But nobody should be happy that the President of the US is inclined to play such games. Nobody should be happy that we were only spared from a much more dangerous scenario by the professional caution of men who are themselves fully committed to the generally corrupt or deeply delusional US elite hostility towards Iran, and its effective subordination to the interests of Israel.
How many chambers will be loaded the next time Trump chooses to pull the trigger?
Good analysis. We have had some disagreements, but I’d like to say that I do like the way you think and I do believe that you mean well. I realize that my remarks and a dollar might get you a cup of coffee, but there you go. Thanks for the comments.
Donny Daddy has no interest in war he’s just throwing the Dogs a bone, bluster is a big part of his pitch and so far it’s working pretty well. North Korea at the table, business with Russia will soon be underway, Nafta renegotiated, stock market flying, oil prices rising, if he can win the mid terms he’ll be set but I have my doubts.
Insane. The US and Britain would never dare false flag Russian as suggested here.
Problem is, nerf war only digs the US government in deeper. DeZayas lays out the case for US state and command responsibility for crimes against humanity and peace.
https://dezayasalfred.wordpress.com/2018/04/11/media-statement-syria/
The West is beyond good and evil. Gleefully embracing self-destruction – moral, cultural and demographic is even beyond stupidity. It resembles more to some sort of divine punishment, whether you believe in G_d or not. By the way, “judeo-christian” is a contradiction in terms – an oxymoronic trap for gullible goyim. It’s either Judeo or Christian, you have to chose.
Exactly. The Judaic and Christian ideologies couldn't be more opposed. "Judeophiliac goyim" would be far more accurate than "Judeo-Christian". Just think who are the "chosen" in each and why.
As for: there is another option:
And that suggests to me that the only real solution to this extremely dangerous situation is to find a way to remove the regime in Kremlin and replace it with something else.
In meantime, TPTBs , all of them, got the plebs exactly where they want: helplessly watching their rulers playing Gods.
What's not to like, if you are one of the players ?
Wins the prize for the dumbest guy on the Internet.
The photo shows a man holding an automatic pistol to his head. Russian Roulette requires the use of a revolver to make any sense.
As for: there is another option:
And that suggests to me that the only real solution to this extremely dangerous situation is to find a way to remove the regime in Kremlin and replace it with something else.
In meantime, TPTBs , all of them, got the plebs exactly where they want: helplessly watching their rulers playing Gods.
What's not to like, if you are one of the players ?
You shouldn’t. Even that our “expert” got wrong.
It seems to me that Russia is also part of “AngloZionist Hegemony”…And if she isn’t, she isn’t necessarily opposed to that “hegemony”, in spite of all the apparent conflicts that has been going on before and since the supposedly great leader and saviour of Russia and Chistianity was put in power in Russia.
Some would argue, rightly, in my opinion,put in power by the “”AngloZionist Hegemony”.
Like Yeltsin had been…And Obama, and Trump, and Macron, and May, and Blair etc.. etc…I suspect, even Erdogan.
Out “expert” (the writer of this piece) has been writing the same piece for more than 5 ? 7? Years…
He never pauses to ask some questions that might go against his “premises”.
Why then, those who are not military expert and experts in Geo-politics, might ask, is the saviour of Russia and Christianity , has as friend, the warmonger and criminal, and leader of the “Anglozionist empire”…who is currently King of Israel ?
Why the military powerful Russia; allows Israel to bomb Syria twice a week ?
Why the military powerful Russia, isn’t authorized by the “”Anglozionist empire”, to sell weapons to her “allies” so they can defend themselves from the terrorists (Anglo Zionists) ?
Of course our “experts” and other “experts” will have brilliant answers to these stupid questions.
But would they try to be honest with themselves, they would have to confess that they do not know what’s going on and that the narrative they are being fed by the experts writing in the “independent” media, isn’t more convincing than the lies being spread by the MSM.
The reason why most people chose to believe this soap opera,-Putin/Russia opposing , fighting the “Anglo Zionist” empire – is because they take their wish, hope for reality.
In a world that even the church of Christ accepts as its member one of the most important servant of the “Anglo Zionist Empire” and a war criminal (Tony Blair), it’s a world where People should at least stop and try to think and be skeptical of what the “experts” in the MSM and in the “Independent” want them to believe.
Putin/Russia are fighting the "Anglo Zionist" empire because the same empire simply wishes to dispose of the regime in Kremlin and take over the country as it's taken over all those smaller countries in its expansion to East.
They are not fighting the same system. Say, should the empire goes down tomorrow, "Team Putin" will want to replace U.S. deep state in a second.
Two mobsters in a turf war.
Both criminals, still.
My take anyway.
The illustration for this article features a semi automatic pistol which if loaded with live ammunition would go bang every time. They should have used a revolver for the illustration as you can leave most of the chambers blank and play russian roulette.
Team west is not interested in any kind of bang, because team west has a plan !
Full spectrum domination , or NWO. The whole world was told , but they are just not convinced yet.
The plan is unfolding front of us in real time . Strategic positioning , if one look at the world map
twenty years ago , and look at it today, it is clear as day the plan is unfolding , and no amount of
analysis or clever arguments explain it away. Team east is being outplayed , outmaneuvered badly.
Team west just scored an other important strategic positioning , they locked down eastern Syria.
They bypassed team east , and let them chase jihadist in western Syria, and let them deploy more
weapons there , because strategically it is meaningless. Team west is in position in Iraq and now
in eastern Syria , they can block team east aviation , that was using via Iraq and Iran .
Team west is only a small step away from the real important target. Iran, not the whole Iran
they only need a small portion of northern Iran to reach the Caspian sea . If team west make it
to that point the game is over! At that point there will be a " bang" , but not just one , but many.
According to the plan or / " the great game " / when in position there will be " bang ", but
simultaneously many , many places. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Transnistria, Kosovo
and all the Stan countries of former USSR. Team west is trying to pull something just now with
North Korea. Anyway it is clear there is a working plan in place regardless who is the figurehead
happened to be. The question is where is the plan for team east ? Is it to spend money on new
weapons ? Is it to complain at the UNSC ? Is it to make empty threats ? Is it to pray ?
It pains one to witness the incompetence of team east .
I’m not falling for this cold war 2 team west vs team east bs. The soviet union is gone. China is still nominally communist but has embraced the crony capitalism of the west.
The west is destroying itself through diversity. That is the real danger it’s facing. California is a good example of what will happen to the entire west if diversity remains the defacto state religion.
As for: there is another option:
And that suggests to me that the only real solution to this extremely dangerous situation is to find a way to remove the regime in Kremlin and replace it with something else.
In meantime, TPTBs , all of them, got the plebs exactly where they want: helplessly watching their rulers playing Gods.
What's not to like, if you are one of the players ?
‘Peter POME’ can’t see past his Anglo-Saxon genetics, he’s a hard wired Russophobe a.k.a. Proto-Anglo-Saxon-Chauvinist:
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2013/05/17/bozos-handcock-u-speech/
The Saker is a mediocre analyst that gets things more or less right when he’s on ‘safe’ ground but pointing out his illustration allows for a single trigger pull with a bang, if your pistol is loaded, or to click away endlessly if your pistol is empty (the hopelessly retarded or truly suicidal can play roulette for a single shot with a loaded automatic.)
My take would be Mattis is not actually sane, if he were holding back, there should be an ulterior reason, for instance he’s not yet comfortable with something, example given, ‘The Donald’ might balk at a nuclear launch, whereas a President Pence would not.
Just now a revolver should be in the illustration, and change it back to an automatic when Trump has been disposed of by the hardcore Christian Zionists and PNAC types surrounding him.
As for: there is another option:
And that suggests to me that the only real solution to this extremely dangerous situation is to find a way to remove the regime in Kremlin and replace it with something else.
In meantime, TPTBs , all of them, got the plebs exactly where they want: helplessly watching their rulers playing Gods.
What's not to like, if you are one of the players ?
“And that suggests to me that the only real solution to this extremely dangerous situation is to find a way to remove the regime in Kremlin and replace it with something else.”
Very good idea indeed!
I would also suggest that “the only real solution to this extremely dangerous situation” is to find a way to remove the regime in the White House.
In fact, according to one of his “brilliant” former servant it is not a regime anymore but a mafia.
Which of course is true. But it has always been a mafia. From the beginning. From George Washington to Obama. Unless you’re a liar and a criminal, as the former head of FBI is, everyone knows that the mafia state didn’t start with Trump.
If we manage to “remove” this mafia state, I would suggest that the mafia and apartheid state in the ME will crumble within days and all the colonized European states will become independent.
Now why does my mind keep wandering off into utopian territories knowing fully well that no politician anywhere will pass all the three tests? So let us sit back and enjoy the games of Russian Roulette. Hell, if we bet and get the bet right we may even make a lot of money!
"an oxymoronic trap for gullible goyim"
Exactly. The Judaic and Christian ideologies couldn’t be more opposed. “Judeophiliac goyim” would be far more accurate than “Judeo-Christian”. Just think who are the “chosen” in each and why.
The USA fleet has been obsolete since the Chinese Silk Worm missile, there is no defence against it.
Iran seems to have these installed since a long time at the Strait of Hormuz.
Cuba and Venezuela seem to have them too.
If now indeed the USA technologically is behind the USSR in the air, it is game over.
There is nothing wrong with USA grounds troops, in my opinion, the problem is just that USA public opinion does not like to see USA casualties.
What I do not see mentioned is that now already years ago it was asserted that the USA fired a missile from Spain to Syria, it was intercepted above the eastern Mediterranean.
Something fell into the sea there, USA and Israel explained it by an excercise.
As to a nuclear war, no human being will survive it.
"Mason launched two Standard Missile-2s (SM-2s) and a single Evolved Seasparrow Missile (ESSM) to intercept the two missiles that were launched about 7 P.M. local time. In addition to the missiles, the ship used its Nulka anti-ship missile decoy, the sources confirmed. Mason was operating in international waters north of the strait of Bab el-Mandeb at the time of the attack.
"According to a defense official on Monday, Mason “employed onboard defensive measures” against the first suspected cruise missile, “although it is unclear whether this led to the missile striking the water or whether it would have struck the water anyway.” The official did not specify that the defensive measure was a missile fired from the ship.
https://news.usni.org/2016/10/11/uss-mason-fired-3-missiles-to-defend-from-yemen-cruise-missiles-attack
https://www.dst.defence.gov.au/sites/default/files/publications/documents/Nulka-a-compelling-story.pdf
Regardless, let's just stretch this metaphor (which I think is basically apt) a little.
When Trump more or less gratuitously created the immediate problem with his proposal to use the latest "gas attack" as a pretext for attacking Syrian government forces, he was proposing playing Russian roulette with nuclear war as the downside outcome. That was because he was proposing attacking the ally of a nuclear armed rival power - the equivalent of Soviet naval forces sailing up and directly bombarding south Vietnamese government assets at the height of the Vietnam War. In such situations, the risk of escalation is real even if neither side wants to escalate, as mistakes, misjudgements and tit for tat can produce it regardless.
It appears Trump and Bolton were talked into scaling down their attacks to a very "safe" level - detailed forewarnings to the Russians and strikes carefully targeted to have no significant impact on the Syrian government's capabilities going forward and little if any of the potentially catastrophic emboldening of jihadist forces that could have resulted from really damaging strikes, or an ongoing campaign. That the strikes were so carefully limited in itself proves that the professional military men restraining Trump and Bolton were seriously concerned about the potential consequences, as these men are by no means hostile to the wider US regime agenda of regime change in Syria pursuant to enabling the US/Israeli strategic focus on destroying Hezbollah and Iran. If they talked the dangerously and wilfully ignorant Trump and Bolton out of more effective strikes, it is because they really saw them as too dangerous to risk.
That should be a sobering thought for any objective observer.
Back to the analogy - Trump proposed pulling the trigger on a hypothetical many-chambered revolver, aimed at all our heads, with a lot of empty chambers perhaps but nevertheless with a few loaded ones. Senior US military men seemingly talked him into emptying most of the loaded chambers, but not all of them - the risk in such staged military theatricals is very low but not zero. Trump then blithely pulled the trigger, got an empty click, and those actually aware of what was involved breathed a sigh of relief.
But nobody should be happy that the President of the US is inclined to play such games. Nobody should be happy that we were only spared from a much more dangerous scenario by the professional caution of men who are themselves fully committed to the generally corrupt or deeply delusional US elite hostility towards Iran, and its effective subordination to the interests of Israel.
How many chambers will be loaded the next time Trump chooses to pull the trigger?
Real men play the game with a semi-auto, safety off, round chambered.
What hasn’t changed is that Netanyahu and the US Zionists still very much want “regime change” and the destruction of Syria and Iran – and that the only organization that can do it for them is the US military.
They also know about the capabilities of the US military. Like Saker says,
So that leaves Sakers conclusion:
And he goes on to say that, “… the only real solution to this extremely dangerous situation is to find a way to remove the finger pressing on the trigger or, better, take away the gun from the nutcase threatening us all with it.”
There’s some confusion here. Trump was the key, and he made the final decision – not his advisors. The Israel lobby and Neocons were ready for nuclear engagement but, ” …there are still some people in key positions in the US who did what had to be done to avoid a catastrophic escalation in Syria”. No doubt Mattis and Durnford introduced him to the nuclear scenario, but it was finally Trump who overruled the Neocons.
IMO Netanyahu and the US Zionists have to mount a more impressive false flag – but this is not easy – and they are running out of time – so they may just be crazy enough to go for a Deep State coup in the US (remove Trump, Mattis etc.), and in the confusion go directly for a nuclear attack on Syria and Iran, while trying to avoid the Russians as best they can.
Agree with that. The idea of Ghouta was to False Flag Syria, and they could Flase Flag Iran, but even with these crazies there’s some risk assessment going on.
I've said this elsewhere...
http://www.unz.com/tsaker/alas-this-is-far-from-over/#comment-2295321
http://www.unz.com/mwhitney/trumps-missile-fiasco/#comment-2296269
... so I'll just summarize here.
IMHO, this "click" was as fake as the Skripals and Douma. The difference being that the Russians were in on this one. Actually, I'm not sure that even that difference holds.
IMHO, the top ends of the 2 militaries, and the tops of the 2 national govts, are in agreement: the NeoCons must be stopped before they kill us all.
How to do it? Take a page out of Lenin's book: If you want to control the opposition, put them in charge and then tie their hands.
How do you tie the hands of card-carrying warmongers? Put the most vocal of them in positions where they have to take a stand in the face of the despairing strike assessment reports that'll be coming out of the Pentagon in the coming weeks. According to crater-counting Twitterers in Syria, it'll look much worse than the Kremlin's public announcement... if 31 missiles got through, only a dozen or so actually hit a target. The rest flew off to parts unknown, and at least two have reportedly been found having landed intact. That's some real fugly numbers there, and the Russian AD battalions didn't even engage.
Will Pompeo and Bolton continue baying for war after those reports hit their desks? I bet they'll find the read quite sobering, but if they need another "demonstration", Dunford and Gerasimov will arrange for it. It'll be sufficiently worse than this one that only full blown madness would prevent them from seeing the light.
As their NeoCon Warmonger credentials are beyond reproach, Pompeo & Bolton are perfect for the real job they've rather underhandedly been given. Namely, sell the fact that the USM is in zugzwang to the War Party. If they can't sell it, nobody can and we're in for a bumpy ride.
I wish I was surer of the above than I am, but that's the view I get from under my tinfoil umbrella.
Maybe the next “click” already clicked. The Syrians were forewarned. I’d venture to suggest that the rules of the deconfliction channels don’t approve of that.
As for: there is another option:
And that suggests to me that the only real solution to this extremely dangerous situation is to find a way to remove the regime in Kremlin and replace it with something else.
In meantime, TPTBs , all of them, got the plebs exactly where they want: helplessly watching their rulers playing Gods.
What's not to like, if you are one of the players ?
Stop making a fool of yourself in public, reflects badly on you ass face.
https://s20.postimg.cc/bv7fx6qz1/giphy.gif
Spot on
I mean, what an asshole Peter is. I guess for that idiot America can do no wrong, must do regime change everywhere regardless of such actions violating the rights of sovereign nations, kill millions in the process, risk nuclear war, and have USA hegemony worldwide so the entire world can copy the shit culture and economy of USA. Sounds horrible!
Ok call me nit-picky but with an auto pistol, if there is no round in the chamber you can pull the trigger all day long and there still won’t be a round in the chamber. Should have used a picture with a revolver.
The author isn’t really saying anything and that’s what interesting. He’d obviously like to paint Trump’s pseudo-attack as a victory for Putin but he deosn’t really beleive it himself. That’s easy to undertstand: Putin is still hopelessly bogged down in Syria. He still has to just sit there and take whatever the US doles out to him. If anything, if Putin sees the attack as a victory, he’ll be all the more likely to push his luck and go too far in somewhere where it really matters, Ukraine, for example.
It isn’t over and it is.
The missile attacks were pointless and mainly had to do with Trump needing to demonstrate a credible ability and willingness to use force in the interests of furthering his foreign policy goals re North Korea and Iran.
The US strategy is publicly available: stay in Syrian Kurdistan forever to deny Assad the oil wealth. Keep Syria regionally and internationally isolated. Keep the fronts within Syria active so Syria/Iran/Russia keep getting drained. This was the strategy before last week’s missile attacks and it remains the strategy today.
The idea is not to remove Assad, per se, but rather to force Russia and Iran to spend unsustainable amounts of money propping Assad up. So far the strategy has been a huge success and we are yet to hear The Saker/Southfront/Magnier offer a realistic plan of how the US will be dislodged. So far all we have are fantasies from Magnier about how Hezbollah is going to infiltrate hostile Kurdish territory and inflict extensive casualties on the US troops. Back in the real world, however, we know that that isn’t going to happen and might not even be attempted.
So all in all, things are looking great for the Jewish people. Then again, it isn’t a fair fight: we have G-d on our side.
Is the gun in the picture properly licensed?
The day a vast majority of Christians realize that being a ‘JudeoChristian’ is one of the biggest oxymorons of our times, will be the day we all will celebrate real “Freedom”.
Regardless, let's just stretch this metaphor (which I think is basically apt) a little.
When Trump more or less gratuitously created the immediate problem with his proposal to use the latest "gas attack" as a pretext for attacking Syrian government forces, he was proposing playing Russian roulette with nuclear war as the downside outcome. That was because he was proposing attacking the ally of a nuclear armed rival power - the equivalent of Soviet naval forces sailing up and directly bombarding south Vietnamese government assets at the height of the Vietnam War. In such situations, the risk of escalation is real even if neither side wants to escalate, as mistakes, misjudgements and tit for tat can produce it regardless.
It appears Trump and Bolton were talked into scaling down their attacks to a very "safe" level - detailed forewarnings to the Russians and strikes carefully targeted to have no significant impact on the Syrian government's capabilities going forward and little if any of the potentially catastrophic emboldening of jihadist forces that could have resulted from really damaging strikes, or an ongoing campaign. That the strikes were so carefully limited in itself proves that the professional military men restraining Trump and Bolton were seriously concerned about the potential consequences, as these men are by no means hostile to the wider US regime agenda of regime change in Syria pursuant to enabling the US/Israeli strategic focus on destroying Hezbollah and Iran. If they talked the dangerously and wilfully ignorant Trump and Bolton out of more effective strikes, it is because they really saw them as too dangerous to risk.
That should be a sobering thought for any objective observer.
Back to the analogy - Trump proposed pulling the trigger on a hypothetical many-chambered revolver, aimed at all our heads, with a lot of empty chambers perhaps but nevertheless with a few loaded ones. Senior US military men seemingly talked him into emptying most of the loaded chambers, but not all of them - the risk in such staged military theatricals is very low but not zero. Trump then blithely pulled the trigger, got an empty click, and those actually aware of what was involved breathed a sigh of relief.
But nobody should be happy that the President of the US is inclined to play such games. Nobody should be happy that we were only spared from a much more dangerous scenario by the professional caution of men who are themselves fully committed to the generally corrupt or deeply delusional US elite hostility towards Iran, and its effective subordination to the interests of Israel.
How many chambers will be loaded the next time Trump chooses to pull the trigger?
no military talked anybody into watering down the attack that aimed to destroy the air capabilities of Syria. Trump responded to Shelton demand, destroy Syrian Air power. Syrian air defense prevented Plan success.
Essentially, every airport in Syria was to be destroyed. Next day Netanyohu’s red-pink government fired six more missiles at a particular airport but see this http://observers.france24.com/en/20180419-idf-israel-syria-iran-airport-photo-debunked..
Its all about preventing Russia, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Turkey and China from competing in the oil business. You want to know what is going on, get a copy of the oil production by well location, plot the oil producers oil wells in the nation states, and identify the oil production locations to the company that owns them, from there you can understand the wars.
As long as Israel and the ziocons control the U.S. gov, war will be perpetual and so the solution is to ban all dual citizens from the U.S. gov and to end foreign aid to Israel and end this special relationship with Israel which has cost millions of lives of civilians in the ME and tens of thousands of American lives in the ME, and thousands here at home with Israels attack on 911.
The enemy is not at the gates , the enemy is inside the government and the MSM and the MIC and the FED and the IRS and in all these cases the enemy of America is ZIONISM.
Read THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION to see what the Zionists have done and are doing to our world in their drive for a Zionist NWO.
Exactly. The Judaic and Christian ideologies couldn't be more opposed. "Judeophiliac goyim" would be far more accurate than "Judeo-Christian". Just think who are the "chosen" in each and why.
+1
It’s a mistake to think that are any genuinely “sane forces” in Trump’s inner cabal. Mattis, Dunford the the other “Generals”, e.g., Votel (CENTCOM), Scaparrotti (EUCOM) are all in to the Global Cop Gorilla model.
Mattis is no doubt reluctant about Syria for tactical reasons only. As he explicitly demonstrated in his overview the National Security Strategy, he’s fully invested in a hyper-militarized foreign policy unconstrained by global multi-polar reality, international law or taxpayer dollars.
There may be distinctions in how to deal with Syria in real-time with that crew, but strategically, those are distinctions without a real difference. Everyone whispering sweet militarist nothings into Trump’s ear wants the U.S. to aggressively play in the Hegemonic Sandbox with the War Machine as their favorite toy.
With that gaggle of Neocon Nitwits seducing Trump into militarized stupidity, candidate Trump the realist, if he still actually exists and can reassert himself, may be the only sane (even if deeply flawed) actor on the stage.
We are told that all the missiles hit their targets, that seventy percent were shot down by Soviet-era anti-aircraft defenses, and everything between. I wish someone with the knowledge to do so would say what if anything was shot down by what, what the incoming missiles were, and so on. Soviet weaponry was lousy almost across the board and across decades. If the seventy-percent figure is correct, which I extremely doubt, US effectiveness has gone backward.
Not one of you, including the author, understand what is going on. This is not about hegemony, it is not a game of Risk, it is far more serious. It is about saving the Western economy. We are trying to tell Russia how batshit crazy we are prepared to be in order to keep the ponzi scheme that is the US dollar going.
https://steemit.com/petrodollar/@freemarketcap/the-us-is-at-war-with-iraq-libya-syria-iran-russia-all-to-protect-the-petrodollar
https://www.thenewamerican.com/economy/markets/item/4630-gadhafi-s-gold-money-plan-would-have-devastated-dollar
https://followthemoney.com/preparing-for-the-collapse-of-the-petrodollar-system-part-1/
Still too risky considering all the prestige that Russia has invested and Trump’s obvious motive to get into it with Russia at this time. There is no telling what Trump would order, how Russia could react , or what mistakes or exceeding of authority could take place at the level of missile batteries or pilots being locked on to. Trump has Bolton there as backing for any crazy schemes. I just don’t think the Deep State would hand Trump the ball. They don’t call them the chicken-hawks for nothing.
In the air war over Vietnam, once both sides had optimized their tactics and weapons systems, only 2% of the SA-2 missiles fired scored hits. In the Hanoi bombing campaign the NV fired over 1,000 missiles to bring down 15 big fat B-52s lumbering along at high altitude on known courses. One of the rules of warfare is that your miracle weapon will probably not work as well in practice as it does in theory. Murphy’s Law rules the battlefield. 79% shot down is simply not credible for small targets flying at low altitude, coming in singly and on different approaches. It is credible that a number of the missiles did go astray or land intact. Again, stuff doesn’t work as well as you expect, and that applies for both sides.
Fact Check…
US lost 445 McDonnel F4s…the USAF’s frontline 3′rd gen fighter…
Legendary USAF ace Robin Olds wished he could fly MiG21s isntead…
Enjoyed your buttwhistling Alfalfa…please feel free to share some more…
While I have no doubt that the Russians are pursuing what they perceive to be their self-interest in Syria and elsewhere, for you to suggest that the West isn’t bad suggests that you don’t know the world in which you live.
Where have you been? The US government in the past half century has: destroyed Vietnam, bombed Cambodia, bombed Laos, invaded little Panama, invaded defenseless Grenada, invaded Iraq under false pretenses, turned Libya into a failed state, run black torture sites, drone struck wedding parties, conducted numerous coup d’état, meddled in elections throughout the world. Millions of dead, wounded, tortured, displaced as a result. The US and the western vassal states that go along with it are, as Dr. King once said, “the greatest purveyors of violence” in the world today.
And what has Russia done recently? It went to fight ISIS and Al Nusra in Syria; groups our own government says are terrorists. It accepted the overwhelming choice of the people of Crimea to rejoin Russia. And yet the western governments have the chutzpah to condemn these actions as “aggression.” It seems that the western regimes never learned the message to remove the board from your own eye before pointing out the speck in your brother’s.
As you know, the US launched 100+ missiles at Syria a week ago. If we are to believe the Trump administration, these strikes were successful. What did Russia do, JudeoChristian? It took the hit to its ally, and turned the other cheek. You, I, and humanity are breathing at this moment because of Russia’s restraint. And yet, you dismiss this article because it sides with Russia. Have you forgotten, JudeoChristian? “Blessed are the peace makers…”
Even though I should have learned by now, I am always struck at the anti-Christian nature of those who proudly proclaim their (Judeo)-Christianity. They are convinced that they will be raptured by Space Jesus, while they eat the bread of the modern Pharisees. It seems to me that there are many atheists and agnostics who will be more welcome in the Kingdom than today’s “Christians.”
Many Christians are not Christians.
Turn the other cheek? Forgive, even the ‘enemy’? Seek truth?
They are too busy demonizing and wanting to throw bombs.
Iran seems to have these installed since a long time at the Strait of Hormuz.
Cuba and Venezuela seem to have them too.
If now indeed the USA technologically is behind the USSR in the air, it is game over.
There is nothing wrong with USA grounds troops, in my opinion, the problem is just that USA public opinion does not like to see USA casualties.
What I do not see mentioned is that now already years ago it was asserted that the USA fired a missile from Spain to Syria, it was intercepted above the eastern Mediterranean.
Something fell into the sea there, USA and Israel explained it by an excercise.
As to a nuclear war, no human being will survive it.
But the USA has been operating the Australian/USA Nulka active missile decoy for decades and actually deployed them from the USS Mason in October 2016.
“Mason launched two Standard Missile-2s (SM-2s) and a single Evolved Seasparrow Missile (ESSM) to intercept the two missiles that were launched about 7 P.M. local time. In addition to the missiles, the ship used its Nulka anti-ship missile decoy, the sources confirmed. Mason was operating in international waters north of the strait of Bab el-Mandeb at the time of the attack.
“According to a defense official on Monday, Mason “employed onboard defensive measures” against the first suspected cruise missile, “although it is unclear whether this led to the missile striking the water or whether it would have struck the water anyway.” The official did not specify that the defensive measure was a missile fired from the ship.
https://news.usni.org/2016/10/11/uss-mason-fired-3-missiles-to-defend-from-yemen-cruise-missiles-attack
https://www.dst.defence.gov.au/sites/default/files/publications/documents/Nulka-a-compelling-story.pdf
Complete silly based in relative sizes involved.
The opinion in the US is against further involvement in the area, and Israel has a big enough nuclear arsenal we can back off, and let the locals decide.
At the time of the Christmas bombing campaign over Hanoi, USAF officials thought that the communists NV might possibly be using the SAM control signals to derive targeting data to shoot down the B-52s and contacted the US electronic warfare industry to design and develop pulse measuring equipment to ascertain if this was actually occurring.
“Soviet era” is a bit of propaganda coming from the Russian side, technically correct in that the system the Syrians are recently in possession of are based on model that had been developed in Soviet era but overlooking multiple upgrades since. It is these ‘modernized’ units are what had been recently provided to Syrian forces and the S-1 is a new beast:
https://southfront.org/russia-delivered-40-pantsir-s1-air-defense-systems-to-syria-state-media/
&
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pantsir-S1#Pantsir-SA
Noteworthy is, this is the system that would be required to protect the longer range S-300 Russia is now saying the Syrians could be given on account of the USA’s recent ‘adventure.’ So part one of the S-300 is already in place. Also it is noteworthy that, since the Israelis’ recently lost the F-15, they seem to have fallen back to a more distant air to ground missile launch tactic (no bombing.)
One thing I don’t see talked about is the why of the missiles tactical route; where the Russian fleet has been positioned between Syria and the NATO fleet … and there was no overflight of the Russian fleet whose position prevented ship launches (presuming launches headed towards the Russian fleet would have demanded immediate engagement by the Russian side as a fleet protection precaution.)
Some would argue, rightly, in my opinion,put in power by the ""AngloZionist Hegemony".
Like Yeltsin had been...And Obama, and Trump, and Macron, and May, and Blair etc.. etc...I suspect, even Erdogan.Out "expert" (the writer of this piece) has been writing the same piece for more than 5 ? 7? Years...
He never pauses to ask some questions that might go against his "premises".Why then, those who are not military expert and experts in Geo-politics, might ask, is the saviour of Russia and Christianity , has as friend, the warmonger and criminal, and leader of the "Anglozionist empire"...who is currently King of Israel ?Why the military powerful Russia; allows Israel to bomb Syria twice a week ?Why the military powerful Russia, isn't authorized by the ""Anglozionist empire", to sell weapons to her "allies" so they can defend themselves from the terrorists (Anglo Zionists) ?Of course our "experts" and other "experts" will have brilliant answers to these stupid questions.But would they try to be honest with themselves, they would have to confess that they do not know what's going on and that the narrative they are being fed by the experts writing in the "independent" media, isn't more convincing than the lies being spread by the MSM.The reason why most people chose to believe this soap opera,-Putin/Russia opposing , fighting the "Anglo Zionist" empire - is because they take their wish, hope for reality.In a world that even the church of Christ accepts as its member one of the most important servant of the "Anglo Zionist Empire" and a war criminal (Tony Blair), it's a world where People should at least stop and try to think and be skeptical of what the "experts" in the MSM and in the "Independent" want them to believe.
Agree, up to a point.
Putin/Russia are fighting the “Anglo Zionist” empire because the same empire simply wishes to dispose of the regime in Kremlin and take over the country as it’s taken over all those smaller countries in its expansion to East.
They are not fighting the same system. Say, should the empire goes down tomorrow, “Team Putin” will want to replace U.S. deep state in a second.
Two mobsters in a turf war.
Both criminals, still.
My take anyway.
The enemy is not at the gates , the enemy is inside the government and the MSM and the MIC and the FED and the IRS and in all these cases the enemy of America is ZIONISM.
Read THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION to see what the Zionists have done and are doing to our world in their drive for a Zionist NWO.
Don’t you love it, these ziocons who have been supporting AQ/ISIS jihadis in Syria, and Israel who has been supporting AQ/ISIS jihadis in Syria, are now going to accuse Russia, who has been decimating jihadis and ISIS in Syria, of supporting terrorists?? What evil friggin SOBs these ziocon operatives like Cory Gardner and Nikki Haley are.
The Zionists are Satanists and war is a sacrifice to their ruler Lucifer, whose kingdom is hell on earth and controlled by Zionists.
https://www.gardner.senate.gov/
He looks like an asshole; an asshole cousin of Lindsey Graham, in fact.
In the words of an old Robert Vaughn movie… “But… Who is the enemy ?”
Agree, Israel and the dual citizen ziocons control every facet of the U.S. gov and the Zionists were behind every war beginning with WWI and right down to the present day in Syria. The U.S. is Oceania and just as in Orwells 1984 the wars never end and are never meant to end and the killing goes on and on and as long as the Zionists control the U.S. this is our future.
The Zionists are Satanists and war is a sacrifice to their ruler Lucifer, whose kingdom is hell on earth and controlled by Zionists.
Team west is not interested in any kind of bang, because team west has a plan !
Full spectrum domination , or NWO. The whole world was told , but they are just not convinced yet.
The plan is unfolding front of us in real time . Strategic positioning , if one look at the world map
twenty years ago , and look at it today, it is clear as day the plan is unfolding , and no amount of
analysis or clever arguments explain it away. Team east is being outplayed , outmaneuvered badly.
Team west just scored an other important strategic positioning , they locked down eastern Syria.
They bypassed team east , and let them chase jihadist in western Syria, and let them deploy more
weapons there , because strategically it is meaningless. Team west is in position in Iraq and now
in eastern Syria , they can block team east aviation , that was using via Iraq and Iran .
Team west is only a small step away from the real important target. Iran, not the whole Iran
they only need a small portion of northern Iran to reach the Caspian sea . If team west make it
to that point the game is over! At that point there will be a " bang" , but not just one , but many.
According to the plan or / " the great game " / when in position there will be " bang ", but
simultaneously many , many places. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Transnistria, Kosovo
and all the Stan countries of former USSR. Team west is trying to pull something just now with
North Korea. Anyway it is clear there is a working plan in place regardless who is the figurehead
happened to be. The question is where is the plan for team east ? Is it to spend money on new
weapons ? Is it to complain at the UNSC ? Is it to make empty threats ? Is it to pray ?
It pains one to witness the incompetence of team east .
Pray for Christ’s return and the destruction of all evil.
The Zionists are Satanists and war is a sacrifice to their ruler Lucifer, whose kingdom is hell on earth and controlled by Zionists.
Revelation 2:9 and 3.9 describe false Jews as the synagogue of Satan.
Cory Gardner reinforces my theory of politicians: If one is doing something an asshole would do, check his/her photo and see if they look like an asshole.
https://www.gardner.senate.gov/
He looks like an asshole; an asshole cousin of Lindsey Graham, in fact.
https://www.gardner.senate.gov/
He looks like an asshole; an asshole cousin of Lindsey Graham, in fact.
Agree. Gardner looks like a televangelist creep.
I’ve given up on politicians and government. While I’m still a registered as a Republican I am now convinced best thing for this country is to throw sand in the gears wherever possible. Slow this dangerous runaway train down to a coast. Increase social welfare, immigration, diversity. Increase regulation and “earth-friendly” policies. Increase pensions and benefits for the military and federal workers. Double the size of the Army and Navy in terms of personnel. Promote more to officer ranks. Increase government subsidy of higher education. Etc.
And the false flag was way too stupid! It was obvious that Assad wouldn't gas his own people right at the moment Trump is pulling out. You'd think that Israel would do a better job in terms of making a more convincing false flag. It was rather pathetic.
Everyone I know will march in the streets if we hear that we are having another war for Israel. We've had enough. Our own border isn't even secure, so why in the hell should we care about problems in the ME?
The tribe always goes too far. If they really wanted to do what is good for their own group, they would do all they can do to make America strong instead of tearing it apart. If they want us to fight their wars, the least they can do is show some loyalty.
“They” (the zionized neocons) cannot stop: https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/04/the-mediterranean-is-fired-sudden-mission-of-russian-navy-squadron/
Russia is sending to the Mediterranean “two destroyer ships, along with ships of the Baltic Fleet and two nuclear-powered submarines. …
The reason is, of course, the arrival of the US aircraft carrier along with USS Battle Team Harry S. Truman, which includes: USS Normandy (CG-60), and USS Class Arleigh Burke (DDG-51), USS Bulkeley (DDG-84), USS Farragut (DDG-99), USS Forrest Sherman DDG-68) and USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81).
So Russia is preparing for every chance, either new chemical provocation and a new NATO intervention, or a destruction operation of the Syrian S-300 with Russian collateral losses…”
http://thesaker.is/sitrep-a-false-flag-attack-on-the-usn-ships-next/:
“…if things get that far (and we’re probably 48 hours and one White Helmets’ video away from it) then the only thing that realistically stands a chance of stopping the racist Anglo-Zionist psychopaths in their tracks is if the Russian attack and its result are such a devastating show of ‘shock and awe’ as to make it impossible for them to ignore a simultaneous public warning by Putin to Netanyahu that any further US hostile response will place Israel directly in the firing line as well.
That might JUST be enough to make the Neocons back off. If not, then World War Three it will be. It might not go nuclear straight away, but even while it is conventional EVERYTHING will change”
“A false flag attack on a USN ship next?” http://thesaker.is/sitrep-a-false-flag-attack-on-the-usn-ships-next/
“The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group left the east coast Naval Station Norfolk, VA on 11th April.
The aircraft carrier is accompanied by the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy, the guided-missile destroyers USS Burke, Bulkeley, Forest Sherman and Farragut, and the destroyers USS Jason and The Sullivans. The strike group carries 6,500 sailors and Carrier Air Wing One. …
…the US fleet is now nearing the coast of Syria, where it will met up with American and other NATO warships already in position. Together, they will make one big flock of sitting ducks.
If the people pushing Trump menage to get him launch a new strike on Syria (and we must expect a new false flag attack) and if the massive increase in NATO firepower means that enough missiles get through to enough targets to kill Russians, then Putin really has no choice but to sink the US fleet.
It might not go nuclear straight away, but even while it is conventional EVERYTHING will change:
Dissident anti-war voices such as this will rapidly be silenced by blanket censorship and internment; your sons and daughters will be conscripted; your taxes will go through the roof – and you will have to live with the ever-present fear that, once China enters the war against Washington and its client states, the tide will run so fast against the ‘democratic allies’ that their ‘humanitarian missiles’ will end up with nuclear tips.”
Well……with those two posts above, this
https://www.stripes.com/news/uss-truman-strike-group-begins-operations-in-europe-1.523015
does look as something could happen, rather soon, in Syria, again.
Most likely, another, stronger, strike.
Things are getting interesting.
Not for the top players. They’ll play the usual game.
Neither for the masses. They don’t care.
Just for some of us who care a bit about what’s going on outside of social media, celebrity shows and shopping.
As for Syrians, good luck.
Probably the same for some Russians there too. Perhaps even for a couple of US/British/French military professionals too. Goes with job description, though.
Putin/Russia are fighting the "Anglo Zionist" empire because the same empire simply wishes to dispose of the regime in Kremlin and take over the country as it's taken over all those smaller countries in its expansion to East.
They are not fighting the same system. Say, should the empire goes down tomorrow, "Team Putin" will want to replace U.S. deep state in a second.
Two mobsters in a turf war.
Both criminals, still.
My take anyway.
Precisely, Putin is not the saviour of the world. He is an opportunist, and the current globalist cabal is simply at odds with his administration.
But, well, people do need a savior. That's in our genetic makeup.
As long as the "savoir" plays the game right (doesn't step out of role) all is good.
In practical terms, here, all Putin has to do is not to really disappoint them. Them being two groups, his own people and those Westerners fed up with The Empire. Of course his main focus is on his own people, Westerners are just a helping little tool there.
On really practical terms I can't really imagine a scenario where he could, really, disappoint his own plebs. He could leave Syria with ease. Properly managed, even ditch Donbass.
As for Westerners, well, if/when he goes out of favor they'll pick up somebody else. Probably a Chinese.
The Zionists are Satanists and war is a sacrifice to their ruler Lucifer, whose kingdom is hell on earth and controlled by Zionists.
You are a total nut – please remember to start taking your meds.
But, well, people do need a savior. That’s in our genetic makeup.
As long as the “savoir” plays the game right (doesn’t step out of role) all is good.
In practical terms, here, all Putin has to do is not to really disappoint them. Them being two groups, his own people and those Westerners fed up with The Empire. Of course his main focus is on his own people, Westerners are just a helping little tool there.
On really practical terms I can’t really imagine a scenario where he could, really, disappoint his own plebs. He could leave Syria with ease. Properly managed, even ditch Donbass.
As for Westerners, well, if/when he goes out of favor they’ll pick up somebody else. Probably a Chinese.
It was Mattis according to insiders. BUT…..he may not be around for much longer.
I going to keep this simple:
The casino Jew Adelson was the largest donor to Trump.
The casino Jew Adelson also employs John Bolton.
Adelson told Trump to bring in Bolton.
Adelson is also the largest contributor and go to guy for the ZOA.
Adelason and Bolton are the point men for the ZOA.
The Jew has Trump by the balls because he needs the money.
The Russian money launders have Trump by the balls because they can prove he knew the money they spent with him was being laundered.
The ZOA got Trump to fire McMasters.
The ZOA thus urges President Trump to remove General McMaster from his current position and reassign him to another position where he can do no further harm
https://zoa.org/…/10343160-zoa-opposes-appointment-of-gen-james-mattis-as-secretar…
Next you can expect Trump to fire Mattis on Bolton’s recommendation.
ZOA Wants Mattis Out
https://zoa.org/…/10343160-zoa-opposes-appointment-of-gen-james-mattis-as-secretar…
Nov 21, 2016 – The ZOA is concerned about the appointment of Marine General James Mattis as Secretary of Defense,… …
There is no “Western Team”, there is no ‘American policy’ there is only a Jew team operating out of the US.
I would say Trump needs to be removed but that would still leave the ZOA and the Jewish Mob and Pence and the Jew congress….so what’s the point if the Jews will still control our government.
Just keep your eye on and follow the Jew behind the curtain.
In his case, the question should be, the brain is dead, isn’t it?
Not really, with an automatic everyone dies, which would be the case if nukes start flying.
Projection, once again..
Yes, indeed, it is Satanic.
I suppose cultural and demographic “self-destruction” can be controlled, and at some point it will be. I have added the quotes because I am not sure about the level of this so called self-destruction as of now, nor do I give a rat’s ass.
When I witness the evil and chaos perpetuated and sustained by the West (latest, Syria), evil which puts the existence of humankind in jeopardy, my heart bleeds. Even though I do not take any perverse pleasure is saying this, I would much prefer your kind’s comeuppance to be in the form of self-”genocide.” No, no, I don’t mean violence and death, the kind of fate you people rain upon others. More like, having fewer of those cuddly bundles of joy and thinning out naturally… unless the One has willed your kind a reprieve due to a ginormous course correction later.
What is it I hear you supremacists say? How will we “low-IQ idiots” live without your brilliance? *shrug* Necessity is the mother of invention. We will educate ourselves and manage. Anyway, there will be other lesser-supremacist heathens who value worldly glory more, who will fill the void of your absence.
Moral self-destruction… not much of a chance to avoid this, because given that the West has thrived on Greed and Psychopathy, it is clearly destined for Hell. And, pagan polytheist godlessness and supremacist self-worship does not offer hope that it will course correct in the foreseeable future.
Yes, I am one of those who does believe in God… that of True Monotheism. Your statement reminds me of a verse from our Book, which even appeared in an earlier UR essay;
If there is one group of people who deserve a most serious dose of divine punishment it will be the “Anglos,” the Satanic terrorists (which includes their abominable Juden cousins, of course).
Perhaps many centuries hence a new generation of “palefaces” will come about who will shed their demon religion of White Supremacy, and humbly submit before the One God.
Very good idea indeed!
I would also suggest that "the only real solution to this extremely dangerous situation" is to find a way to remove the regime in the White House.
In fact, according to one of his "brilliant" former servant it is not a regime anymore but a mafia.
Which of course is true. But it has always been a mafia. From the beginning. From George Washington to Obama. Unless you're a liar and a criminal, as the former head of FBI is, everyone knows that the mafia state didn't start with Trump.
If we manage to "remove" this mafia state, I would suggest that the mafia and apartheid state in the ME will crumble within days and all the colonized European states will become independent.
If only the people living under “regimes” in all countries, big or small, powerful or weak, could put in place laws to screen all politicians for (a) basic sanity (mandatory sanity testing); (b) basic honesty (mandatory anti-crookedness testing); and (c) basic truthfulness (mandatory truth-serum testing) all problems of war and peace will be solved.
Now why does my mind keep wandering off into utopian territories knowing fully well that no politician anywhere will pass all the three tests? So let us sit back and enjoy the games of Russian Roulette. Hell, if we bet and get the bet right we may even make a lot of money!
We will never have a better world until people understand that the only thing one can change is oneself. The only revolution worth talking about and doing is the one one does with oneself.
The only growth which has any meaning is "spiritual growth". - Soljenitsyne.
With laws you can get everything. Even the hell: Communism, Nazism, Capitalism, were and are legal.
All Americans wars (mass murder) were and are legal.
"Now why does my mind keep wandering off into utopian territories ?"
Our thoughts are important.
I would suggest you to read a masterpiece - ISLAND ( Aldous Huxley). It's about "utopian territories".
"Island" should be mandatory reading in all countries. That of course won't happen.
The missile attacks were pointless and mainly had to do with Trump needing to demonstrate a credible ability and willingness to use force in the interests of furthering his foreign policy goals re North Korea and Iran.
The US strategy is publicly available: stay in Syrian Kurdistan forever to deny Assad the oil wealth. Keep Syria regionally and internationally isolated. Keep the fronts within Syria active so Syria/Iran/Russia keep getting drained. This was the strategy before last week's missile attacks and it remains the strategy today.
The idea is not to remove Assad, per se, but rather to force Russia and Iran to spend unsustainable amounts of money propping Assad up. So far the strategy has been a huge success and we are yet to hear The Saker/Southfront/Magnier offer a realistic plan of how the US will be dislodged. So far all we have are fantasies from Magnier about how Hezbollah is going to infiltrate hostile Kurdish territory and inflict extensive casualties on the US troops. Back in the real world, however, we know that that isn't going to happen and might not even be attempted.
So all in all, things are looking great for the Jewish people. Then again, it isn't a fair fight: we have G-d on our side.
What you have is Satan on your side. Your minds and souls are too rotten to recognise the difference.
All that might not even be necessary to bring on a crash. It looks as though it could come on its own at any time. Maybe the current bloat will be enough.
Turn the other cheek? Forgive, even the 'enemy'? Seek truth?
They are too busy demonizing and wanting to throw bombs.
Turn the other cheek or not, “Christians” are still pagan polytheist human worshippers.
Christ(pbuh) and his virgin mother(pbuh) had nothing to do with such deceitful delusions. They were among the most blessed of True Monotheists.
Implying that normal white people are oh-so peace loving? Deceit of the white mind.
The current rise of the Jihadis was primarily due to the evil of the western civilisation (when every one of you enjoys the spoils of that evil, every one of you is culpable for that evil).
To be sure, those who fight and die against the armed enemies of Islam, refraining from transgressing the limits of just war, they are the blessed, the martyrs. Every other “jihadist” can go to hell.
What requires decimation is the hegemony of the western civilisation, if required through self-”genocide” (see post above), and their implanted cancer in Islamic lands.
1) The new national anthum of (Alawite-Kurdish) Syria will be written by Acmed Scott Key (…..rockets red glare….),
2) The Alliance of the Willing, but reluctant, without any annoying text, was approved by the signatures of fire in the sky (look at a map) (Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, Egypt (?), U.K., France, U.S.),
3) Rodina (Mother Russia) gets to declare victory over ISIS and gets to building their new warm-water naval base,
4) The contract for the joint Saudi, Persian, Kurdish (Syrian), European pipeline has probably already been inked (all beaks will be wet),
5) The Ottoman theme park in northern Syria will be under new management,
6) Divine Punishment for doing exactly what was planned?, without the “Anglos”, “Honkies”, “Normies”, etc. you’all’d be sleeping in the mud with the pigs and killing each other with clubs. I am just hoping that we are on the call-up list for the next inning, especially the Scots, so I can see what comes after stills and steam engines,
7) Back to the vodka and beach umbrella.
Now why does my mind keep wandering off into utopian territories knowing fully well that no politician anywhere will pass all the three tests? So let us sit back and enjoy the games of Russian Roulette. Hell, if we bet and get the bet right we may even make a lot of money!
I don’t believe the solution for a better world is more laws, better laws.
We will never have a better world until people understand that the only thing one can change is oneself. The only revolution worth talking about and doing is the one one does with oneself.
The only growth which has any meaning is “spiritual growth”. – Soljenitsyne.
With laws you can get everything. Even the hell: Communism, Nazism, Capitalism, were and are legal.
All Americans wars (mass murder) were and are legal.
“Now why does my mind keep wandering off into utopian territories ?”
Our thoughts are important.
I would suggest you to read a masterpiece – ISLAND ( Aldous Huxley). It’s about “utopian territories”.
“Island” should be mandatory reading in all countries. That of course won’t happen.