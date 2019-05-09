A Week in the Life of the Empire

Introduction
It is sometimes helpful not to look at any one specific issue in detail, but rather make a survey of ongoing processes instead. The resulting picture is neither better nor worse, it is simply different. This is what I want to do today: to take a bird’s eye view of our suffering planet.
Putin trolls the Empire
It is all really simple: if the Ukrainians will give passports to Russian citizens, and we in Russia will be handing out passports to the Ukrainians, then sooner or later will will reach the expected result: everybody will have the same citizenship. This is something which we have to welcome.
Vladimir Putin
It appears that the Kremlin is very slowly changing its approach to the Ukrainian issue and is now relying more on unilateral actions. The first two measures taken by the Russians are maybe not “too little too late”, but certainly “just the bare minimum and at that, rather late”. Still, I can only salute the Kremlin’s newly found determination. Specifically, the Kremlin has banned the export of energy products to the Ukraine (special exemptions can still be granted on a case by case basis) and the Russians have decided to distribute Russian passports to the people of Novorussia. Good.
Zelenskii’s reaction to this decision came as the first clear sign that the poor man has no idea what he is doing and no plan as to how to deal with the Russians. He decided to crack a joke, (which he is reportedly good at), and declare that the Ukrainian passport was much better than the Russian one and that the Ukraine will start delivering Ukrainian passports to Russian citizens. Putin immediately replied with one of his typical comebacks declaring that he supports Zelenskii and that he looks forward to the day when Russians and Ukrainians will have the same citizenship again. Zelenskii had nothing to say to that 🙂
Zelenskii finally finds something common to Russia and the Ukraine
I have been thinking long about this “a lot in common” between Ukraine and Russia. The reality is that today, after the annexation of the Crimea and the aggression in the Donbas, of the “common” things we have only one thing left – this is the state border. And control of every inch on the Ukrainian side, must be returned by Russia. Only then will we be able to continue the search for [things in] “common”
Vladimir Zelenskii
Well, almost. He did eventually make a Facebook post in which he declared that all that Russia and the Ukraine had in common was a border. This instantly made him the object of jokes and memes, since all Russians or Ukrainians know that Russia and the Ukraine have many old bonds which even 5 years of a vicious civil war and 5 years of hysterically anti-Russian propaganda could not sever. They range from having close relatives in the other country, to numerous trade and commercial transactions, to a common language. The closest thing to a real Ukrainian language would be the Surzhik which is roughly 50/50 in terms of vocabulary and whose pronunciation is closer to the south Russian one than to the Zapadenskii regional dialect spoken in the western Ukraine and which is used (and currently imposed) by the Ukronazi junta in Kiev.
The malignant manatee threatens the planet with fire and brimstone
We have Pompeo, a malignant manatee looking to start wars in which he will not risk his flabby amorphous ass also parading his Christianity. Bolton, a mean sonofabitch who belongs in a strait jacket, at least doesn’t pose as someone having a soul. And the Golden Tufted Cockatoo, too weak to control those around him, preening and tweeting. God save us.
Fred Reed
The term “malignant manatee” is not from me, the brilliant Fred Reed came up with this one, but I can only fully endorse it because it fits. Perfectly. And our malignant manatee sure is on a roll! Just this week he managed to threaten Venezuela, Iran, and even Russia and China together. I think that it is high time to declare that Pompeo is a bona fide nutcase, a dangerous, arrogant and ignorant psychopath whose crazy statements represent a direct threat to the entire planet. Not to say that his pal Bolton is any less crazy. Now combine these two rabid thugs with the spineless “Golden Tufted Cockatoo” (to use Fred Reed’s equally hilarious but accurate characterization) and you see that the planet is in big, big trouble.
Turns out that Putin is a crypto-Zionist and an Israeli puppet.
Here I won’t even bother with any quotes. The alternative Internet/blogosphere has, again, been hit by a wave of articles declaring that Putin is Netanyahu’s puppet and a crypto-Zionist. I have debunked that nonsense in the past (see here and here) and I won’t repeat it all here. Besides, what this surge in “Putin the Zionist” propaganda is, is not so much the result of a gradual realization about the true agenda or Putin himself as much as it is, yet again, a desperate scramble for clicks. I already discussed that recently too (see here). I will just reiterate my conclusion here: clickbaiters are never experts and experts are never clickbaiters.
Frankly, to all those who email me and ask “Is it really true? Putin is an Israeli puppet? He helps Netanyahu in Syria, does he not?!” I would suggest simply looking at what the Israelis and Zionists write about Putin (for starters, you can click here, here or here). Even better, ask the defenders of Putin the crytpo-Zionist to explain the hysterically anti-Putin campaign the US legacy Ziomedia has been engaged in for the past years! But don’t hold your breath for an answer – since Russia has comprehensively foiled all Israel’s many plans for Syria, it takes a remarkable determination not to see that Putin is hated by Neocons and Zionists alike, and for good cause, I would add.
Oh, and Putin is a crypto-Muslim too!
Yes, besides being a crypto-Zionist, Putin is also a crypto-Muslim. This latest nonsense usually comes from Alt-Right circles who can forgive Putin his friendliness to Israel, but not to Islam. These are the folks who believe that Putin is not a real defender of the “White Race”. They are opposed by those who believe that Putin and the Moscow Patriarchate will somehow jump-start the “Christian West”. We are talking about some hardcore “single-issue” folks here whose main disagreement is whether Jews or Muslims are to be hated (and feared!) most.
[Having had to deal with both groups myself – I have been accused of being a Jew, a Jew lover and a Muslim and a Muslim lover many times! – I know that reasoning with these folks is a total waste of time. Their paranoid hatred is completely incompatible with any fact-based and logical discussion. Besides, by arguing with them you threaten their income and livelihood – which due to their lack of expertise depends entirely on their ability to generate clickbait revenue. If you do engage with them, they will call you a Jew-lover or an Islam-lover and that’s it. Not worth your time IMHO].
The quasi-comical truth is that the Alt-Righters don’t get Russia *at all*. They keep transposing their narrow horizons on a nation with which they have absolutely nothing in common, not even religiously or racially (even if they think otherwise). Hence their love-hate relationship with Putin: on one hand, they would love to have a champion like Putin (Ann Coulter or Milo Yiannopoulos do not qualify), but on the other, they hate Putin for not endorsing their racist and fascist agenda. Truth be told: Russia has no use for these intellectual midgets.
Russia is “selling out” to the Taliban?
Well, since we are making a (tongue-in-cheek) “inventory” of all of Putin’s (and even Russia’s) sins, let’s include cozying up to the Taliban (who even agreed to put on Saint George’s Ribbons!) and… … and what exactly is happening here?
How about trying to bring peace back to Afghanistan? You know – the same thing Russia is doing in Venezuela, in Syria and elsewhere. This implies talking to the other side, and even striking smiling poses when asked by the press.
Needless to say, the thugs running the AngloZionst Empire have accused Russia or aiding and even arming the Taliban. And why not? This is no more ridiculous than saying that Saddam and Iran are helping al-Qaeda, or than saying that Russia “hacked” DNC computers, or told Maduro not to run for his life. Hey! We are living in “Skripal times” and the rules of evidence have changed to “highly likely” – so why not claim that Russia is also selling out to the Taliban (maybe even on Netanyahu’s orders?).
In the meantime, Russian soldiers are busy ducking missiles…
Yep, apparently unaware that their Commander-in-Chief is a puppet of both Israel and the worldwide Islamic Ummah, Russian servicemen are ducking missiles in Syria. The latest attack saw them shoot 36 missiles (and one targeting drone) out of the sky. This is good news, of course, but this just goes to show that these (US and Israel backed) Islamists shooting these missiles have not been informed that the Russian military in Syria is here to help Netanyahu and Trump. Somebody should probably tell them 😉
Conclusion: just one more crazy and terrifying week, with many more to come
I tried to be a little tongue-in-cheek here, but the reality is that what is taking place before our eyes is both absolutely insane and most terrifying. Why? Because the world is now ruled by a most dangerous gang of ignorant thugs who are very rapidly losing their grip on our planet and who is simply neither intellectually equipped to understand, nor deal with this very complex and rapidly changing situation.
What we are seeing is a full-spectrum collapse of the unipolar world and its gradual, but also inexorable, replacement with a multi-polar world in which things like “speaking with your adversaries or even enemies” becomes the norm rather than the exception. Even more importantly, this is a world in which US threats always fall on deaf ears simply because nobody takes the US seriously anymore. While the US military probably has the capability to re-invade Grenada or “bring democracy” to the inhabitants of the North Sentinel Island – no adults in the room will be impressed (least of all the Iranians!).
It is this quiet indifference which enrages the likes of Pompeo, Bolton or Trump – for all their narcissistic chest-thumping – they are, and will forever remain, the ultimate losers – folks who simply couldn’t get *anything* done. Even more terrifying is their sense of total impunity. If Obama was “democracy with a human face” then Trump is “democracy with a simian face” – not much better.
When I think that a “Golden Tufted Cockatoo” (to use Fred Reeds wonderful image) has the authority to press the nuclear button I feel terrified. I also realize that the survival of the human species will depend on Putin and Xi and their ability to gradually disarm or neutralize the US threat without triggering a nuclear war.
These are truly terrifying times. If you are not terrified, then you are delusional.
But if being terrified is a natural and absolutely normal reaction, we need to overcome it and fearlessly resist. Like Maduro does, surrounded by his men.
This refusal to be afraid, even while being terrified, is how we will eventually defeat the Empire!
Venezuela is, by far, the weakest link in the chain of resistance to the Empire. But look at these faces! All I can say is this: may the courage of the kids protecting not only Maduro, but also the sovereignty of their country, be an inspiration to us all, no matter how terrified we are.
UPDATE: turns out that it was not Russia or Cuba which are responsible for the failed coup. According to Neocon US Senator from Florida, Venezuela regime change crusader Marco Rubio, it’s the Chinese! I wonder whom the US leaders are going to blame next? Any guesses?
I moved away from empire a number of years ago, and when I look back all I see are frogs.
What will Putin do about Iran?
Iran sees itself as a power in its own right and Russia is under no obligation whatsoever to help them. Putin’s less wordly wise advisors make a lot of noise but I doubt he takes them seriously
Why would Putin do anything about Iran?
Iran is just fine, Russia is just fine the Caspian is just fine, what is there to do?
Americans probably don’t understand Russia. Americans don’t even mostly understand their own history. With little education in our system of constitutional governance in formerly politically apathetic—now Woke—public schools bereft of civics classes, the lack of historical grounding is not surprising.
One thing Americans do understand, though, is the need to stop the mass flow of welfare-assisted immigration, curbing the illegal kind entirely and reducing the legal kind significantly. Americans have made this clear twice: in the election of Donald J. Trump and in the equally unexpected rise of Ross Perot, an unprecedentedly successful Third Party candidate in the Nineties who rocketed to prominence by boldly condemning “the giant sucking sound of jobs going across the border to Mexico.”
It just does not matter what Americans want in our rigged system. Whatever we vote for, mostly for economic reasons but also a few other good reasons, Neoliberal economic Elites ignore it, pursuing their own economic interests once in office.
Maybe, Perot would have done the same thing as Trump if he had made it to the White House. But people like Ann Coulter are popular because—like Perot—they articulate in no uncertain terms crucial, popular points that most politicians are just too cowering to even address verbally, much less redressing voters’ grievances with any real action.
On the campaign trail, Trump cleverly sidestepped the issue of immigration with mocking comedy that could be conveniently repackaged in case of any victory. It was just a matter of interpretation: whether you heard more Build The Wall or more Big Beautiful Door in the wall in Trump’s thunderous speeches. Trump’s voters heard Build The Wall, and many did not show up to vote for Republicans in the midterms, whereas the Cheap Labor Lobby & the corporate donor class heard Big Beautiful Door.
Usa is a lousy imitator of Hitler.
Puppet and Crypto-Zionist are very silly terms.
However, Russia and Israel are certainly allies.
They have deep cultural and political ties based on Russian Jews migrating to Israel. While not as as powerful as it used to be, Russian Jews still have significant representation in the Knesset via the Yisrael Beiteinu party earning 5 seats in this year’s election. (1)
They have deep military industrial / economic ties, such as the joint sale of over $800M of AWACS equipment to India. (2)
True but off-point. One tactical engagement is not strategy. And, the Syrian militants were aligned with Turkey, not Israel or the U.S.
Russia and Iran are NOT allies.
Russia has fired zero interceptors to prevent at Israeli Air force strikes at Iran/Hezbollah troops in Syria. Even anti-Israeli news sources such as Southfront have conceeded that the one S-300 still not fully turned over to Syrian control will do little to help defend Iran/Hezbollah troops in Syria. (3)
Indeed these words from The Saker are true. And, anyone claiming that a ‘Iran – Hezbollah – Russia’ alliance exists is a clickbater, not an expert. Clickbaters exist in binary extremes — Thou must be an ally to Iran/Hezbollah or a mortal enemy to Iran/Hezbollah.
The truth is a much paler shade of grey. I would choose the term ‘benign neutral’. Russia is more than happy to sell to Iran, but is not going fight a war for them.
They are definitely doing the “bullying of Czechoslovakia” bit right now. While evidently disregarding any actual national interest. What Israel ordered.
Pompeo is a real piece of work. Tells the Iraqis what they are supposed to do, tells the Brits what they are supposed to do. Great stuff. How come he isn’t just sent back to the airport posthaste with a sticky note on his back saying something about defective goods?
But now it’s getting interesting:
Trump reportedly blames John Bolton for embroiling him in a potential Venezuelan quagmire.
Would be fun to see Boltar dragged away and exiled to a lonely reef in the Pacific. Which is then nuked from orbit because it’s the only way to be sure. But I doubt the satanic power in him would be rendered impotent even then.
The west cracks up,
Crocked by sex, drugs, consumerism, and filth.
The world backs up,
Thanks to checks, thugs, atheism, evil’s tilth.
Over the weight limit, of course
“Venezuela is by far the weakest link in the chain of resistance to the empire”
There is zero chance of an american attack on Venezuela or Korea…..for the simple reason there is nothing in it for the conniving self-serving jooies. Why would the tribe waste their satrap’s wealth and military on such silly adventures when those assets could be used to destroy Iran and the rest of the ME?
U.S. Foreign Policy used to have only two instruments in dealing with rest of the world, namely carrots and sticks. Since the fall of Soviet Union and certainly after 9/11, only sticks remain. Now the World including the so-called allies are getting tired of the threats and start ignoring the Empire, hence the diminishing effectiveness, paving the way for polymorphic World. This transition is fraught with dangers as pointed out by the Author.
“Which is then nuked from orbit because it’s the only way to be sure. ”
Love the allusion to Alien. LOL
“But I doubt the satanic power in him [Bolton ] would be rendered impotent even then.”
Think you’re probably right — suspect you might require the “Death Star”….
Trump, Putin, Netanyahu, Jinping – underqualified overpaid waterboys, for the NWO.
Revolutionary Methods for Political Control ( http://newworldwar.org ).
Lovely post by Ret. Col. Douglas Macgregor on the end of empire:
“John Bolton is the problem”
“Trump’s national security adviser is getting dangerous…particularly to the president’s ideals”
Douglas Macgregor
https://spectator.us/john-bolton-problem/
Could also be titled, “How to Exhaust an Empire.”
Sun Tzu warned of the same demise in the “Art of War.”
Didn’t they used to teach that book at West Point?
And also the 90 minute Trump-Putin phone call, where Venezuela was the main subject…
From the way I understand Trump’s comments afterward, it seems the military option is off the table…the two presidents agreed that humanitarian aid is the priority…
This is great news…I have to give Trump credit here…Justin Raimondo presciently opined a week ago that Trump may have been giving the ‘walrus’ just enough rope on Venezuela to hang himself…
I have to wonder what Vlad whispered in carrot top’s ear…
‘Come on man…you can do it…BE A BOSS…’
LOL
Wonderful photo of the young Venezuelan soldiers! Sadly, the boys here in the U.S. would not be capable of that calm and fortitude.
“Putin, the Illuminati, and Secret World Governance.”
It’s not only that the US has a couple of deranged ideologues running its foreign policy, it’s that the US has no-one else. Currently, there is no permanent Sec. of Defence or of Homeland Security, or permanent Ambassador to the UN. All these positions are currently filled by temps. IOW, by lame ducks who cannot strongly argue, much less set policy.
The US is playing with a very shallow bench, going up against Russia’s and China’s very deep benches. Even if those positions were filled tomorrow, how long before the Appointees come up to speed? What sort of policy depth can develop under such circumstances? How’s the lack of policy depth going to work out in the near and medium term?
Not well for the Empire, but hopefully better for the rest of us.
“Venezuela is, by far, the weakest link in the chain of resistance to the Empire. But look at these faces!” yeah, just look at ’em…are they stoned? faint with hunger? is it a photo crop? “All I can say is this: may the courage of the kids protecting not only Maduro, but also the sovereignty of their country, be an inspiration to us all, no matter how terrified we are”…yeah, we’re all wicked inspired by ‘Saint Nick’ Maduro, that Red Throated Bonobo: you won’t find a more “simian” face than that, sans the democracy!looks like there aren’t many “adults” in that room that are impressed either. Why? Because Venezuela is now ruled by “a most dangerous gang of ignorant thugs who are very rapidly losing their grip on” the country and are “simply neither intellectually equipped to understand, nor deal with this very complex and rapidly changing situation.”
So, if “the likes of Pompeo, Bolton or Trump – for all their narcissistic chest-thumping … are, and will forever remain, the ultimate losers – folks who simply couldn’t get *anything* done”…then maybe they won’t get any new wars done either; they haven’t yet, at least. Which is more than we could have expected from that Golden Tufted Wombat-Head Clinton.
“These are truly terrifying times. If you are not terrified, then you are delusional.” Just ask an ‘expert’! But then, what can you expect from anyone who’s reduced to quoting a Taco Tongued Popinjay like the brittle Fred Reed.
When we take a close look at the American Government and it’s elected officials, we can only come to one conclusion. The US is a thriving criminal enterprise that uses force to get what they want. The military’s role is that of enforcers and the US President is no different than a Mafia Don. In no other time in US history has Government and Organized Criminal Gangs been so indistinguishable. George H.W. Bush with his New World Order announcements, his CIA drug dealing operations and military invasion of Panama to steal the drug cartel’s money deposited in that county’s banks, came close. Bill Clinton working with George H.W. Bush protecting drug shipments smuggled into Mena, AK, the cover up of murdered witnesses and numerous sexual assault allegations also came pretty close.
But when George W. Bush, Dick Chaney, Paul Wolfowitz and Donald Rumsfeld came into power, that was a Mafia if there was ever one. That group of criminals stole more money and murdered more people than any criminal organization in history. They even conned the American people into believing some rag-heads in Afghanistan hiding in caves did it. It was the first time since Pancho Villa that anyone attacked the US on its own soil. Not only did they steal all the gold stored in bank vaults located in the Twin Towers, but they put money on the stock market. In true gangster fashion the next move was to retaliate against the Muslim Mafia who was fingered by Mayer Lanski (Benjamin Nuttenyahoo) and their own paid snitches (MSM). It was time to hit mattresses and send their enforcers to get payback so the Purple Gang (Israel) can take over their territory.
There is a big difference between the US Government and the Mafia when it comes to war, the Mafia adheres to a strict code of ethics, they do not target their enemies families.
In 2016 the American people elected a true gangster from New York city. A known con man, a swindler, a tax evader and known associate of the criminal underground. A man with numerous court cases and 23 accusations of sexual assault. A man who was screwing a porn star while his wife was given birth. A man who’s mentor was Roy Cohen a mob attorney and practicing homosexual who died of AIDS. A man that surrounded himself with the most perverted group of people in New York such as: Roger Stone a well known swinger and gay pride participant. Paul Manafort a convicted criminal and swinger who attended the same clubs as Stone along with their wives. They liked to watch their wives get screwed by other men. Lets not forget John Bolton who was exposed by Larry Flint for also being a swinger. His ex-wife accused him of forcing her to perform sex acts with multiple men at the same clubs the other 2 cuckolds attended. A Russian agent once commented that the best place to find government people to blackmail was the New York swingers scene.
Jeffery Epstein tops the list of perverted friends of Donald Trump. Epstein is the worst kind of perverted human being. The predator pedophile that uses his money to lure young girls into his sick world. Epstein holds the key to uncovering the nation wide pedophile ring that include some of the most famous people in the US. This is Trump’s Mafia, a Mafia not like the Gambinos or Luchesis. A Mafia full of Perverts, Criminals, Pedophiles and Cuckolds. These are just a few of the people in Trump’s circle of friends. If these are your leaders, what does that say about the American people!
My dad used to tell me… tell me who you hang around with, and I’ll tell you who you are! Every single person in DC government is compromised! And this incompetent Mafia of Perverts want you to believe that Madurro is a corrupt leader and Iran is a threat to the US!
A typical “Putinist” Saker article
“I will just reiterate my conclusion here: clickbaiters are never experts and experts are never clickbaiters.”
Correct. His articles proves that Saker is a clickbaiter himself. He is mostly followed by a small group of people who believe that Putin and Russia is sacred and beyond criticism. They ardently believe that Putin is the savior of humanity and that he fights a holly war against zionism, imperialism and all the evil on the planet. Saker created a “Saker Community” which looks more or less like a religious sect with its strict disciples. Promoting Putin and his policies obviously attracts followers and thus their donations (i.e. clickbaiting). In their eyes Putin is a legendary figure equal to Che Guevera or Christ and can’t do any wrong.
Andrew Korybko has many recent articles debunking social-media characters like Saker. I would highly recommend everybody to have a glimpse.
Conscience, especially Christian conscience, can invite many troubles.
Awareness of right and wrong, especially in light of the Gospel,
is hazardous in the gangster thunderdome.
And it brings the heart no end of grief.
You are an excellent spokesman for moral truth.
Thanks for putting together this commentary J…
Bolton a swinger…?
LOL…that’s a mental picture that’s deeply disturbing yet funny at the same time…
ukraine – bolshevik neocommie US installed gov – the latest even has a stand-up routine…
“Ukraine Demographics
Ukrainians make up almost 77.8% of the total population, while Russians take the second spot with almost 17% of the population. Other minorities include Bella Russians 0.6%, Bulgarians 0.4%, Hungarians 0.3%, Crimean Tatars 0.5%, while Romanians and Poles both are 0.3% and Jewish residents make up 0.2% of the total population. Other minorities present are 1.8%.” funny that….http://worldpopulationreview.com/countries/ukraine-population/
there is commonality among the native people’s of RU/Uk.. DNA. does anyone really believe Putin does not remember Holodomor? has he not choke-chained the bolshevik oligarchs who’ve ridden his RU people as oxen, starved and murdered them in the multi-millions since reestablishing beachhead in 14-16th centuries?
what else they heard…………….. in Panama City (the panhandle) this week, they heard…
“How do you stop these people?” Trump asked of migrants illegally entering the U.S. “You can’t.”
there was well received reply to that statement… “choot ’em”.
Yeah brother that POS was called out during his confirmation hearings during baby bush’s presidency. Larry Flint had offered a Million dollars to anyone who had proof of republican sexual exploits. He was quickly fingered by someone who attended those clubs. He was forced to accept a temporary position and quietly resigned after a few months so as to avoid facing questions. Someone said they saw him proposition a teenage girl outside one of the swinger clubs he frequented.
Glad you enjoyed the piece…take care brother…
Thank you…your comment is very much appreciated. But I’m definitely not a spokesman for moral truth, just the truth. I just watch in amazement from Mexico at what the US government has become. A den of the most vile people ever assembled in the world far worse than the people that demanded the crucification of Jesus Christ. We just went through a serious political conversion, but the people had to hit the streets for it to succeed. I just don’t think the American people feel they are in a do or die situation, and they couldn’t more wrong.
Thanks for the back story on that, J…
Good old Larry Flint, eh…he was quite a fighter…
Are you in Canada FB? Yeah it must have felt like shit having all that money one day and not being able to walk the next. But, like you said he was a fighter. Ended up buying all kinds of magazines.
You said it.
All we can do evidently is watch …..its like a grade b horror movie with one eyed and one toothed incest descendants running around with chain saws.
These are not desperate times! These times are prelude to final world peace. Only small pockets of Warmongers do remain. These small pockets will now fade away relatively shortly.
“if the Ukrainians will give passports to Russian citizens, and we in Russia will be handing out passports to the Ukrainians”
Was Putin writing in English or Russian? If this is The Saker’s own translation, then a familiarity with English grammar would be advised. If… is not followed the future. “If the Ukrainians give passports to Russian citizens, and we in Russia hand out passports to the Ukrainians”. “If he does this”, “when he comes”, etc – such phrases have the future tense in LANGUAGES OTHER THAN ENGLISH.
I had to submit this as Anon, as the website bot told me David J W was not my usual name here – despite the fact I’ve submitted numerous comments under that name, and under no other.
Trump is totally responsible for the assault on Venezuela. Trump hired these thugs, Trump agreed to the strategy, Trump gives the command. Trump is a f ING disaster, a thug and a Mafia scubag.
Rubio is just a no-count, lying piece of filth who is in office simply to do the bidding of Jewish American oligarch Norman Braman. Little Marco despised being senator, which is why he hardly ever attended the sessions in Congress and why he promised not to run again for the office when he thought he might win the GOP nomination for the presidency. He broke his promise and belatedly ran for re-election when it looked like he might not find any other job for which a billionaire from Pennsylvania would reward him handsomely under the table for delivering non-stop incendiary rhetoric against Israel’s line-up of enemies across the globe. He sure does not advocate any policies that do the people of Florida the slightest bit of good–not even the Cubans he also pretends to champion. You’d have to be a suicidal end-timer to wish for the same things that Marco seems to want at the behest of the real puppeteers who control Trump out of Jerusalem. What’s even worse for us Floridians–and I know you’re one of us, Saker–is that both of our senators are now carbon copies of Likud’s profile for the ideal U.S. senator.
This endearing comment I made about Pompeo war deleted by The Hill, I wonder why? (Wry grin)
This thug is Secretary of State. He doesn’t do diplomacy, he only issues threats.
You are needed back in the United States
Gotta hand it to the unitedsnakes, awesome multitask master.
While laying siege to China, Russia, Venezuela, Iran…,
its is busy fomenting chaos in every corner of the planet.
All in a day’s work for the world’s no 1 terrorist state.
How come pro arsonists CIA/FBI/MI6 always first on the crime scene…to help with investigation ?
Prime suspects double up as investigators ?
Fox guarding the chicken coops ?
No wonder they havent solved any case so far.
Whats there to investigate ?
ISIS [tm] has already owned up, they did it.
At this point, anybody not knowing ISIS=CIA
has better stick with Harry & Potter.
cui bono ?
Lets make it clear. Wars are also existential mater for US generals. As a mater of fact for all generals around the world. Generals simply love wars.
“Russia and the Ukraine have many old bonds which even 5 years of a vicious civil war and 5 years of hysterically anti-Russian propaganda could not sever. They range from having close relatives in the other country, to numerous trade and commercial transactions, to a common language.”
Don’t forget that holodomor thing in the 1930s. But what’s a little genocide between friends?
If you think that Iran is just fine on its own you are delusional. Why would Mr. Putin allow Iran to fall after Russia expended so much manpower and treasure in preventing the fall of Mr. Assad? Using the Libyan model, the US will not invade Iran (which would cost thousands of men) but just keep bombing the shit out of them for months on end if the Russians (and Chinese) just sit on their hands and do nothing.
Seems that Pomp-ass Pompeo is from the Queen Hitlary school of diplomacy.
Americans probably don’t understand Russia. Americans don’t even mostly understand their own history. ”
and they inquire why they hate us .
Always remind yourself that Breitbart was conceived by Jews guys in Israel to make inroads into the rightwing movement .
If tomorrow ,there is free sex to have in commercial brothel house, their rabbi will show up to make few bucks.
Al Right is disgusting piece of shit who is worse than globalist . The difference is that globalist throws some crumbs to the 3rd world and to the local poor . These shit heads want those crumbs for themselves.
I am not really terrified about nuclear war..about the insane USA pulling the nuclear trigger. they most likely will anyway..the Khazars will pull the trigger through this or that US puppet among the many who can be poised to do so by that Satanic power
it has been my contention for some time that no current Khazar generation can afford to lose..that at least is how I think that they look at the situation. the Khazars have been responsible for horrific and long standing and on-going depredation on the human species. they have tortured, bled, lied to and killed humanity for a very long time: their social control has prevented human social change or revolutionary change to more advanced ways of social organization and the full use of human capacity in human development and survival in nature
Khazar existence has been watered by human blood and suffering and treasure..for 13-14 hundred years now. in the development of a multi polar world and the loss of Khazar control and power, the rest of the human species must make sense of our collective experience over the time of the Khazars, to retire our collective emotional traumas generated by Khazar manipulation of human society.
if we do not know that yet the Khazars certainly do..which is why they have built fortress Israel where they also possess the means to destroy the planet. so if they cant get the Americans to do it..they will ultimately if they cannot white mail their permanent safety from global prosecution for their millennia old criminality against humanity
I don’t see how a resolution of this, what I consider a paradox… is possible without nuclear war. in time the Khazars cannot be given a walk for their behavior and outlook. their religion in which they see the rest of humanity as less than aphids cannot be tolerated. the world in sufficient time, must arrive at some level of what is true about the universe/earth and work with that as the basis of education for all while open about what we do not know and work on to clear away ignorance.
to continue with many opposing duelling supreme gods in the sky is insane, wrong and dangerous, when so much is explicable, logical, using nature as the template for all that exists. logic, Occams Razor must help us determine what is logical beyond what we have proven/prove as we go. logic must destroy illogical beliefs..and if not what do we do if some people insist o ideas and systems of belief clearly injurious to life as a whole?
the Khazar paradox seems intractable to me..and will lead to human extinction
but again, in my conception nature if it is evolutionary, even otherwise. nature keeps records and survival, going on, is it’s mode, irrevocably so..hence we have the dying out of previous forms of hominids for example and the survival so far, of the better equipped Homo Sapiens Sapiens…a kind of logical progression
I mean the planet will be irradiated for a very long time if we blow it..but nature has all the time in the universe. but forget earth! if the universe is nature and nature is a universal integrated whole then nature can use propitious conditions anywhere to generate human life again but this time much better given the prototype we really are
we would have destroyed our own place and opportunity but nature, though relative to all it evolves..which is why we are the way we are, born ignorant etc, unlike any child of supreme gods..will go on. nature is forever and for sure will extend itself once again with human types but far better than we are, armed with this/our experience, what we are about to abort. of that I am absolutely certain
that is the way I see life…as natures on-going existence, it evolutionary imperative and need to extend itself. that will not die with humanity. Humanity cannot deal with its opportunity.
we have made a pigs breakfast of our chances. we have been tied up by emotion, beliefs, unable to cope with our ignorance and emotion and make sense of it. we fee and don’t know the entire picture/spectrum of what we feel, have experienced to cause the feeling… that is the problem. we have built dangerous nonsense out of the experience. then we cam to know some and turned it all into exploitation of ourselves creating all manner of insane beliefs as justification for exploitation. we are insecure against nature and each other..and we are greedy with all of that… so we built armies and weapons…..
and here we are at what is probably our end. depression, fear? well sure! but for me a logical reasoning continuation helps: I see the end of humanity as a likely reality soon enough..then again nature is all and nature goes on and so humanity/humanoids will occur again… somewhere..but better than we are.. as surely that that is natures way.
the Khazars have been the antagonist of the human piece..the rest of us could not deal with them..and I am already speaking of humanity in past tense. the Khazars were?…are meant to destroy humanity..that they cannot help that as far as I can see..for if we avoid war it would be only if the Khazars win and go in in full world control of humanity. what they would do to humanity with such control eventuality loses all comprehension given what they have already done. their evil promise is extraordinary and is bound to lead to human extinction anyway, in quick time if we apply advancing science to such possibility
so really..given the presence of the Khazar in the mix humanity really has no chance. or we had a chance if we had stopped them when we could. stopping them now one way or the other seems out of the question
Trump has recently nominated his current acting SecDef, Patrick Shanahan, for the job. He’s been there since General Mattis was fired. Shanahan is a former Boeing executive with ZERO military experience. Can we expect a water boy for the Military Industrial Complex to provide any push back to the likes of Bolton/Pompeo? I seriously doubt it.
Regarding the lack of a permanent UN Ambassador, after the wretched Zionist Nikki Haley, that can only be a good thing.
Saker
You attacking the “Alt Right”….however….you really know what the authentic Alt Right is as opposed to clowns who may refer to themselves as “Alt Right”.
You should at least provide names of these Alt Righters that you are attacking.
I suspect that what Putin is doing is keeping peace with the Muslims on Christian Russia’s borders…
But since you mentioned it….Why is Putin flooding Christian Russia with Muslim Scab Labor? How do European Christian Russians feel about this? Did they consent to Putin flooding Christian Russia with young Muslim Males?
As far as they RACIST ALT RIGHTERS GO:The Alt Right Racist at Charlottesville are very pro-Christian Russia….perhaps you prefer POTUS Kamala Harris’s Hindu “American” Democratic Party Voting Bloc?
And why does Fred Reed have to link The the gentle sea grass Dugon species….the Sirenia of Florida……in any waywith the filthy cockroach D0nald Trump…..a filthy stinky fat cockroach at that……Somethings are scared in life….And the Florida Manatees are sacred creatures…..
Why is the world’s no1 terrorist state issuing threats,
applying sanctions left ,right centre ?
This is obscene.
The unitedsnake should be given a taste of its own medicine.
I started off reading op eds in antiwar.com before the attacks on ex Yugo, Im still reading op eds until this day.
Its long pass time writing op eds, a fat lot of good it does.
No govn has the clout to sanction unitedsnakes,
no UN resolutions are gonna target US, its up to the world’s antiwar citizens.
Every now and then I heard about cries to boycott
Israel, why NO call to boycott US, the world’s no 1
terrorist state ?
But since you mentioned it….Why is Putin flooding Christian Russia with Muslim Scab Labor? How do European Christian Russians feel about this? Did they consent to Putin flooding Christian Russia with young Muslim Male”
How the hell do you know that the Russians are not . have you met any Russian of Central Asia who still live in Azerbazian Kazhkatsian ? Have you met any from Siberia? The relation goes to hundred of years . Have you seen anybody from Tartaristan ?
Yes , Al right is piece of shit who wants the world conquered for the loser thuggish racist whites who does have no brain but runs to that Golden Calf anytime they feel outsmarted , get debunked or seen saying stupidest things.
Why does Gorka rail against muslim or central American immigrant when that piece of shit talks with Hungarian accent and looks hoorendous and glorifies his Hungarian birth ? That piece of shit is an immigrant . Did he manage to enter because of family chain immigration? Did he seek refuge? he doesn’t have much brain to offer.
Thank God for Putin for saving Syria and for being the only sane leader on the world stage!
Menduro isn’t friendly to Israel, it could be as simple as that.
Bush claimed Israel pressured him for 8 years to go after Iran. Something had to be holding him back, could be the same thing holding Trump back.
Clearly you have not kept up.
Iran has stated categorically that if attacked, it will respond by attacking all US assets and Israel.
It has 20-30 million supporters throughout the area including Saudi and Qatar and thus US will not be able to confine it to ‘Air Attacks”
Iran has shown that unlike Libya it has the defences to seriously harm and disrupt any attacks from the air. US still would like its’ drone back please.
The Russians and Chinese will become involved in that they will supply armaments as a testing ground for their developments and only if US puts boots on the ground will they respond militarily and in that event they will respond militarily and conclusively.
There is no movement or group in Iran such as there was in Libya to cause internal strife and Iran will be completely united should anyone attack.
Bombing Iran from the air, even if it could be contained will do no real harm, nothing like Libya, Iran has numerous large cities and US could not bomb them all. Like NK Iran would just hunker down and wait for the boots to appear. Like NK when the boots do appear they will get their asses handed to them.
Russia is not going to be the ones who start WW3 and kill several hundred million people, but if their interest or personnel are attacked or harmed then it will respond and destroy the USA homeland.
You may want to keep up on that score as it will definitely affect your life.
No, I beg to differ. Most good generals avoid war with deterrence.
You, the writer, are delusional. I was an attorney for the Dept. of Defense and have an in depth understanding of the resources of the US military. Two brothers working in Kabul and near Erbil right now- making cash hand over fist.
We have the capability to bomb every country in the world to the Stone Age. We have special forces that truly are bad asses. They like killing people. They have equipment that is Dr. Who level.
Obama, the Great Deceiver, tied the of hands of the military and they had to receive confirmation about eight levels up before they can even pull the trigger. Again, Trump has lightened his hand on the military but it is run by a lumbering Kafka like leadership.
Does the author even understand that there are massive bases still in Iraq that are taking fire and killing ISIS everyday? Billions and billions of dollars of bases are being built in Iraq- right now.
Air strips, hospitals, pizza huts. Some of the American contractors are even getting resident visas in Erbil.
You are taking your information about the military from the personalities of a few figureheads and news stories from people who have never enlisted and never been in s war zone. You have absolutely no idea what you’re talking about.
If the US military was not feared… we would already be working the 6:6:9 and saying Yes Boss in Mandarin.
You mean, (We came, we saw, he died) school of diplomacy?
Clinton was good at stabbing someone in the back while smiling!
How do you stop a stampeding herd?
SHOOT THE LEAD ANIMAL.
The ALT RIGHT if it wasn’t facing Police State repression at the moment post-Charlottesville would be the face and voice of the Anti-war movement in America…..this is what scares the Left….
I see, unitedsnake is the one stopping the Chinese lording over the world, according to this shithead.
Agree, it is only the satanist warmongers under zionist control who have had America in perpetual war, as Orwell said , war is peace and freedom is slavery and we here in Oceania have exactly that under are zionist masters!
Inchoate “Alt Right” has NOT coalesced into a viable, coherent party under effective leadership/leader.
And it won’t. Cannot without a unified voice; leftist media, antifa, local/national discriminatory bias against any meeting/forum for white unity will crush it with force. Kent State deja vu.
It will take violence with heavy casualties and we’re not anywhere close yet.
Pepe the frog resides in a sophomore biology dissection lab.
Aren’t you tired of pushing this old lie? That was never any “Holodomor” of “genocide”, nothing but the Ukrainian elites inventing the story in their desperate need to hold on to power.
The hunger area included Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan, and not exclusively Ukraine as claimed. This is well known fact. Regardless of what cased that hunger in the first place or who is to blame for it, to make it genocide, it should be confined to Ukraine and Ukrainians, isn’t that true? Otherwise, what would be a very strange kind of “genocide”.
Furthermore, the Ukrainian officials themselves, with their desire to please their superiors, had a lot to do with hunger spreading in the Ukrainian territory.
As to the numerous bonds between the Russians and Ukrainians, they are undeniable, and it’s ridiculous to argue with this, which is nothing but a plain fact.
The so called China threat is a scam, for Chinas military and economy was made by the US, in 1973 David Rockefeller sent his servant Kissinger over to China to open up their slave labor to the US corporations and now every corporation of any consequence is in China , the military threat is a scam to keep the wheels greased on the MIC.
He wrote it for a joke, the laugh of the day for no one not even he/she/it could have seriously entertained a thought as stupid as the gibberish he/she/it put forth.!!1
The USA could thoroughly destroy ALL of Iran’s cities, including smaller cities, by air, so you are too optimistic in that regard.
But I hope that the us gov returns to the iran agreement, ends threats and sanctions, and works for increased trade and tourism with Iran in both directions — you know, peace.
Dang it! You told us for decades that we would speaking German. You chicken hawks are just like warmists, one day its cooling, the next day its warming, the day its changing, then the next its extreme day time.
One day its Iraqi Terrorism, the next day it is Iranian Terrorism, then its islamic terrorism, now it is white nationalism.
He also believes unitedsnake is in Iraq to fight the unitedsnake created ISIS !
OMFG.
Still you haven’t told me how Gorka or that openly gay Greek guy
Enter USA and rail against non White Americans ?
They are something that an open toilet in India could offer home for . Don’t try to make American future is a future of white Europeans who visit this country or who have political fights of their own back home ( Europe )
There a lot of valid points here – a US/ Iran war could develop into a real catastrophic mess.
Not a chance.
The air defence would make that extremely expensive and impossible.
Where would they operate from? Forget the Middle East, that is closed after the first bomb drops.
Using US based ICBM Missiles would take it to a whole new level and would never be able to destroy the cities, look at a map.
If the US went Nuclear, then all gloves are off and WW3 begins.
” These are not desperate times! These times are prelude to final world peace. Only small pockets of Warmongers do remain. These small pockets will now fade away relatively shortly.”
A quote from Jen- the Zio-Nazi Ukropian maggot from the RT English forum.
An interesting article regarding Trump – Pompeo and Bolton. It comes from the left – therefore it gets some things wrong – but nonetheless the subject is timely.
Think Peace — Art
Call me delusional, but why bother being terrified? Disgusted, sure, but it’s all just variations on the same old theme. The bright side is that we know what to expect.
As for having jokers at the top of the pyramid, nothing new there, either, but it’s probably more effective to mock the bozos than to be terrified of them.
Piss on ’em, I say!
Well the USA did support Stalin, the USA has been (International) Commified since at least FDR, and Hitler was a good guy in many ways.
Maybe it’s time some would ask questions; but apparently most’ll never learn.
So, what’s the problem with Venezuela? This Guaido turned out to be useless, but the masters can buy new ones. Guano is cheap, no problem there.
Good move. We’re fast becoming the US of A**holes.
The Mafia was small potatoes compared to these thugs.
The Addled Right hates Muslims, the only people who hold Jesus in high esteem outside of Christians.
Looks like Duckduckgo is Cuckcuckgo.
The US could start a war against Iran, but it won’t end there. KSA’s oil fields are a stone from Iran and are in a majority Shia region.
I tried “European people history” in Google and Bing images and it also mostly came up with Africans.
We live in very strange times. I know that Africans currently have to appear in every film and commercial, but for most of European history there were virtually no Africans at all in Europe.
We live in 500 BC Old Testament fantasy times in the worst- than world, the former western world. Playing games like that is an example of the manipulation that our rulers play. 500 BC Old Testament is the playbook for everything these days by our rulers.
They always bring Holodomor while ignoring very real never ending starvation and hunger in Russian empire .
No kidding. I just googled and got these images of, ahem, Europeans.
US is now an evil nation. Trump is scump.
Did the Historic NATIVE BORN CHRISTIAN EUROPEAN RUSSIAN MAJORITY give their consent to Vladimir Putin’s neoliberal Economic Policy of importing millions of young Muslim Males into Christian Russia? Do they like this policy?
Is the economy better than ever or are things falling apart?
Tucker sounds more like Hedges.
Saker
You do realize that those B-52s that recently arrived in the Middle East are there to bomb Hezzbolah and Iranian Special Forces in Syria……Syria is the target for bombing by these B-52s….
So you’re saying civics is no longer taught in US public schools? Hmm, as I recall from my high school experience of 55 years ago, that’s an improvement.
As if Milo is the only one. I hear Dicky Spencer is a homosexual lover who opposes homophobia and considers them a key ally. I have some links but it’s buried in my computer will take a while finding it
Imagine the Joker with nukes.
Which stampeding herd of animals would you be willing to stand in front of and shoot the lead animal to prove your theory? Elephants? Bison? Buffalo? Horses? Steers? Wildebeests? Just curious. Thanks.
we have always been assholes, but now we are becoming insufferable.
I’m sure enough people would volunteer to pay for excess baggage charges.
Slowly, with a dull knife.
Muslim populations have been native to that region for a long time/ This includes the indigineous Tatars, Bashkir, Chechens, Dagestanis, Kabardins, Balkars, Ingush and the likes.
It is the second major religion in Russia after Orthodox Christianity.
And these tribes are part of Russia and they are native to the land. Blood and soil and all that.
Islam has been a part of Russia for a long time.
Catherine the Great even funded many Islamic clerics and assemblies, as well as scholarships during her reign. See Orenburg Assembly.
She gave Islam a “legal standing”. https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/spiritofthings/catherine-the-great-and-russia%E2%80%99s-muslims/6670460
Putin knows this..—http://www.newsweek.com/putin-pledges-support-islamic-schools-russia-791561
Can we also ask the NATIVE BORN MUSLIM KAZAKHS(in your style of course) if they want Millions of Christians?
Those B-52s are bluff. Yet another bluff. The Empire has reduced itself to bluffing, like it did with NK Un: sent three (!) aircraft carriers none of which came close to NK, lost two airplanes in the process (without any effort from Un), declared victory, and departed.
Is this the reason for the carrier and the B-52s?
Very serious business!
Think Peace — Do NO Harm — Art
are you sure?
which history books did you use?
hahahahaha
Incoherent, vaguely religious doggerel. Imminent insanity? Take more blue pills.
Korybko is correct in all he says about Putin, but there is perhaps a bigger picture to consider. Here are some speculations.
Putin just wants to stalemate everything, he doesn’t want to escalate anything. So, he has saved Syria, that is good enough, he doesn’t really want Syria to take back the Golan Heights nor respond to Israel’s bombings as that would escalate matters.
Similarly, he doesn’t want Iran to confront Israel, he’d prefer it if Iran would keep its distance and not escalate anything. Iran meanwhile can’t understand why Russia just wants to let Israel kill more Palestinians without any response.
Russia’s position will have to change from a stalemate centered approach to an escalate and confront approach eventually because the US will force it to. Nothing has happened in Venezuela, Iran, Syria or North Korea yet so no reason for Russia to change its approach. Perhaps only a full scale attack on Iran will get Russia moving, but the US can’t put boots on the ground in Iran, the US has got no money, so that leaves a bombing campaign as the only possible scenario. Iran will of course light up Saudi Arabia which will drive the oil price up which will suit Russia just fine, and will make the US’s shale oil operations profitable.
VeteransToday is currently speculating on a false flag attack on a US aircraft carrier by an Israeli sub to be blamed on Iran.
Bengali
That still doesn’t answer my question…….These Muslims are being imported into Russia from outside Russia…..Did the NATIVE BORN EURO CHRISTIAN RUSSIAN POPULATION of Christian Russia consent to this?…..or is Vladimir Putin forcing it upon them? Yes, I understand that you being a Muslim would be very happy to see Christian Russians demographically swamped by Muslims….but did the Native Russian Christians consent to this?
I pray that you are right….But that was before the practicing SATANIST!!!!! and all around filthy cockroach John Bolton embedded itself very deeply into the Trump Administration….
there are few stories to tell about white people save exploitation and creative domination like racism: creative yet relevant lies about history, about lies generally.
when a white personal speaks it is either a creative lie or the repetition of one they have been taught that justifies exploitation of the rest of the world
american culture, the whole continent, its real culture of creative survival in the arts of life is of the people of color in america..Africans mostly, Native Americans etc. that is why honestly searches should rightly bring mostly such faces
I was looking at Evo Morales recently, as closely as I could and found him to be a particularly impressive person and figure. I can’t recall so many Americans as impressive to observe. a couple white american figures who come to mind are JFK and Fidel Castro. Maybe Allende’
Apart from Morales we have had people of color like Malcolm X.. a more impressive person in routine life you would not meet in a months journey, with a resume to match, a personality and life endlessly interesting, a brilliant and creative mind.
white society does not produce so many like Malcolm was. and when such white people poke their heads up white society decapitates them quickly, so we don’t get to know them well enough: they do not get opportunity to really develop as who they are
maan! I forgot Che..one of the real ones
American culture puts inordinate pressure on peoples of color they are routinely forced to extend themselves just to make it through the individual days of their lives..it brings out their innards in simple routine survival or they wont make it.
american food for example is an endlessly brilliant creative response by people of color mostly, just to eat whatever they could get to live. this massive creativity is under threat from the food corporations and monopoly food production and distribution, fast food products and sales, disgusting manipulation of agricultural food organisms and the content of supermarket shelves
Depends on the intelligence and characteristics of the beast.
A 50 cal sniper head shot should turn the horde of charging matzos across the Rio.
Mad dogs and Englishmen require a AC-130.
Depends on the intelligence of the beast.
A 50 cal sniper head shot should turn the horde of charging mestizos across the Rio.
Mad dogs and Englishmen require a AC-130.
*mestizos
A military family eh ?
During gulf war2, there was this docudrama designed to stir up that ‘support our troops ‘ sentiment.
Some network interviewed a military family on how they’r coping when the man of the house were ‘serving the country‘ in some place 2000 miles from home,.
The camera closed in to a cutesy five year old girl,
‘Where’s your daddy honey ?’, prompted the reporter.
The sweetie answered in all innocence,
‘My daddy is working in the war some where’
This in a nutshell is what’s wrong with USA.
Too many daddies work in the war.
Amerikka, the warfare state.
War is to unitedsnake like blood is to dracula.
One of Trumps pledges to his base was,
‘From now on , either we fight to win or go home,
no more fighting with one arm tied behind our back !’
Incidentally, James maddog Mattis was the man presiding over the Fallujah genocide.
Fallujah was hell itself.
If the merkkans were supposedly ‘fighting with one arm tied behind their backs ‘ in that hellhole, gawd help us when they go full bonkers. !
MAY 11, 2019 John Bolton’s Plot for War With Iran
John Bolton has gotten away with a dangerous deception. The national security adviser’s announcement Sunday that the Pentagon has deployed air and naval forces to the Middle East, which he combined with a threat to Iran, points to a new maneuver to prepare the ground for an incident that could justify a retaliatory attack against Iran.
https://www.truthdig.com/articles/bolton-is-spinning-israeli-intelligence-to-push-for-war-against-iran/
A red pill look at the world.
Irregular form (sadly) suited to subject.
Morpheus to Neo, “Remember, all I’m offering is the truth. Nothing more.”
Jajaja…no way brother. I think Mexico might turn out to be the fallback position for American patriots.
wrong. I admire orthodox russians, and they are my favourite type of christians. I think I might have explained this in a previous comment, but IDK, so here. I’ve reiterated. I love the Russians, very good people. Very kind to me, and we click on a spiritual level. Our personalities just…work.
Again Russia has always had native Muslims. Also, Russians are in Kazakhstan and uzbekistan and etc and so its only fair that its vice versa.
Also, we have to see. I dont understand russian so Ill have to check and do thorough research
There is a reason why Russia cleansed the Ottomans and Tartars out of Crimea several centuries ago….Crimea was the place where Russian and Ukrainian blonde hair-blue eyed Women were sold into sexual slavery. And it is the reason that Dr. Oz looks very European……..Think about it…..
There was a great physicist….Bengali……with the surname Bose…..
Thanks for the details, doc…
LOL…who’s to say…Bolton does kind of have that wiry John Holmes look…maybe a hefty trouser snake is the secret to his success…a la LBJ and ‘Jumbo’…
Many scientists,and famous people, it’s a pretty common name, and lots of powerful familes have that name
Dude, no-one just enters Russia. Muslims have always been part of Russia, ever since the days of the Tzars.
The Muslims typically live in the outlying regions, not in the heart land. Those venturing into the heartland are very, very well aware of the aggressiveness and abilities of the native Christian Russians. What Muslims get away with in Europe is non existent in the Russian heartlands.
Due to the strength and belligerence of the Russian Christian culture, Muslims can never take over there. It is actually more likely that the Russia heartlands will run out of Christian Russian’s than Muslim’s take over. Measures are being taken to encourage the Russian Christians to reproduce a bit more than they currently are.
That’s not quite right…some of it is……Who is inviting the Chechens into Christian Russia?
I believe the larger problem is the Vladimir Putin is doing a balancing act in the Caucuses because of the very real possibility that the US could-would put military advisors in Chechnya….If the US was not aiding and abetting ISIS and Al QUEDA in the Middle East…..Russia would go in and annihilate the Muslims in Caucuses and extend Russia’s borders……Perhaps I am wrong about this….
The Chechen’s number just over a million people so they are no threat to Russia. If anything most of Russia’s special forces are probably Chechen as is probably most of Russian boots on the ground in Syria. In fact, most Russian volunteers in Donetsk are probably Chechen Muslim, the average Russian Christian is a bit hesitant of dying but the Muslims don’t have that problem. Muslims make excellent front line troops, when they are on your own side that is.
Why would Russia want to annihilate the Muslims in the Caucuses, they are Russian citizens. Islam has always been part of Russia. Russia’s biggest problem in the Caucasus right now is probably Georgia, and they are Christian.
In some Russian circles the talk is about getting rid of Russia’s Caucasus territories as they are a drain on the Russian economy. But this is the traitors talk, they want the Caucasus to be under foreign control, and Russia as well actually. Russia doesn’t want to extend its borders, its even leaving Christian Russian’s to die in Ukraine and elsewhere rather than extending its borders to protect them. This is a very short sighted in my view.
Not just Russia – this applies to the whole of Europe and its historical and cultural relation to Asia Minor / North Africa. Most have never heard of the Byzantine empire let alone Moldova and have a firm belief that Greece and Rome were the conduit of satanism to the ‘pure’ north via Greek philosophy and Christianity. Add un-European racialist obsessions, secularism (or conversely the deranged US protestantism) , a tenuous-to-nonexistent grip on geography, and extreme Hitler / ‘Aryan’ Germany worship to this picture and the ‘Europe’ one reads about through the US Alt Right lens is so distorted as to be unrecognisable to Europeans….
In other words….you are for flooding Europe with the Muslim Rape Army…..How un-European of you……
This is not what I said and only reflects your assumptions and preconceptions.
The engineered migration is a completely separate phenomenon from the simple fact that European countries traditionally define themselves in terms of culture, language and religion instead of ‘race’. Being adjacent to both Africa and Asia these neighbouring peoples of just-next-door continents are known and familiar – and have been variously friends, allies, enemies, conquerors and subjects… changing over time. There has been a black pope, a black Byzantine emperor, a black Danish queen for example. Both Pushkin and Dumas were half black. This was regarded as exotic (positive), not alien (negative).
Europe itself was composed of waves of migration from the east over millennia; and trade, war and inter-marriage has over millennia greatly complicated the gene pool both in Europe and in Africa and Asia – it goes both ways. Thus to speak of European ‘racial purity’ is absurd and Hitler – who borrowed this discourse from US eugenicists (as was stated at Nuremberg) – was unique in that matter. There may indeed be some pockets of ‘purity’ in Europe but these would be the aborigines of the far north like the Sami and probably even this would be wrong.
Further, the modern division into sovereign states means that there are many smaller groups inside a nation state. Being greek for example was and still is defined as having a Greek education, speaking the Greek language, and Orthodoxy. Thus the left-over Albanians, Bulgarians etc within the new Greek state became Greek, as did the nomadic Vlachs, Sarakatzani etc. This applies to Russia with the exception of the religious requirement (for obvious reasons) – and versions of these cultural requirements apply all over Europe. Through the various empires’ intermarriages there is also a longstanding mixed-race population in Europe too, none of which matters very much and could be absorbed.
In contrast, the engineered migration is clearly understood as an act of aggression/undeclared war/subjection by the US administration against Europe, amongst its many other acts of aggression and occupation. In the same way the mercenaries and fundamentalised islamic movements are also clearly understood as creations of the anglo-american-israeli empire against the islamic world.
Thus there are the longstanding algerian-origin and Caribbean-origin French, who are French and participate in the Gilets Jaunes – versus – the new African migrants who are definitely not French.
The problem created by the migration is not enmity toward the migrants per se but due to their mass the inability to absorb them culturally – it is a problem of non-compatible cultures. This is not a matter of ‘superior’ or ‘inferior’ civilisations a la Bernard Lewis but the continued existence (preservation) of Europe’s culture/civilisation. As Thierry Meyssen said so succinctly, you can’t function with both Friday AND Sunday as holy days.
At a crime scene in a European Country….Physical Anthropologists and geneticists would be able to determine if the suspect is European as apposed to Asian or African…..
The World Cup French Team was a “French” Team….In fact it was a Pan African Team…..
Pick a French City…..replace the Native Born French with Nigerians…….it’s a Nigerian City…..only a Leftist as deluded as you would claim it was still a French City…..even under the assumption that the Nigerians all spoke French and were culturally French……but this assumption is so very bizarre and unlikely…why even argue on the basis of a thought experiment along the lines of “how many angels can dance on the top of a pinhead…” to make your argument…
Racial differences are real…very real….and it is the reason multimillionaire Leftist Noam Chomsky sky has a second…….very expensive home on Martha Vineyard….Noam doesn’t vacation in the South….of LA…
Any idea why French soldiers have been accused of rape ,sodomy,Pedophilic in Central African Reoublic ,Haiti,and in Niger ?
Any thought why the rape was an instrument of coercion by NATO in Afghnastan and by coalition soldiers in Iraq?
Any thought on Allies’s armies record on rape in WW2?
Any idea about the rape of Central Asian women by marching. Christian Kossack ?
Any thought on minor underage sexual slavery in Japan, Korea, Thalind by US army ?
Anyone , I don’t expect much realty based posts from you.
Of course….none of the aforementioned “victims” have a history of rape…pillaging…and plunder…..They were SAINTS for centuries…..
I expect all kinds of evil from the army of the United States.
I am by no means ‘Left’ but neither are you what we in Europe would call ‘Right’.
All you are doing is applying “narrow horizons” and North American obsessions to the complexities of another continent you are clearly NOT familiar with nor understand. A perfect illustration of the Saker’s point above.
Imitator? There is absolutely nothing in common between the two. Unlike many here, I don’t think the Germans were the good guys, I think all sides were bad guys. However, the more I watch the USA, the less I dislike Hitler.
“Every ten years or so, the United States needs to pick up some small crappy little country and throw it against the wall, just to show the world we mean business” – Michael Ledeen, neocon and Jew.
Yes ,they were saints .Just like the terror victims of France UK and USA ,Spain, are saints.
The business world(the grey area of society) largely ignores them, or profits from them. As a former restaurant owner I was on the profiting side. Protestants, Christians, Catholics, Mormans, and Jehovah Witnesses, all came to my place to eat Pad Thai, Pad ka praow, and Tom Yum. Vastly different people talking to the same imaginary friend in very different ways, and wouldn’t piss on each other if they were on fire.
But they liked Thai food, and that’s all that mattered.