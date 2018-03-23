A Truly Historical Month for the Future of Our Planet

March 2018 will go down in history as a truly historical month
March 1st, Vladimir Putin makes his historical address to the Russian Federal Assembly.
March 4th, Sergei Skripal, a former UK spy, is allegedly poisoned in the UK.
March 8th, British officials accuse Russia of using nerve gas to attempt to murder Sergei Skripal.
March 12th, Theresa May officially blames Russia for the poisoning and gives Russia a 24-hour ultimatum to justify herself; the Russians ignore that ultimatum. The same day, the US representative at the UNSC threatens to attack Syria even without a UNSC authorization.
March 13th, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov warned that “in case there is a threat to the lives of our military, the Russian Armed Force will take retaliatory measures both over the missiles and carriers that will use them”. The same day Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, Deputy Defense Minister, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov had a phone conversation with Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the United States’ Joint Chiefs of Staff.
March 15th, the UK blocked Russia’s draft UN Security Council statement on Skripal poisoning case asking for an “urgent and civilized investigation” into the Skripal case. The US, UK, France, and Germany issue a statement backing the UK and blaming Russia. The UK Defence Minister tells Russia to “shut up and go away”.
March 16th, Major General Igor Konashenkov calls the British Defense Minister an “uncouth shrew” and “intellectual impotent”.
March 17th, Russian Generals warned that the US is preparing a chemical false flag attack in Syria
March 18th, Putin overwhelmingly wins the Presidential election. The same day, General Votel, Commander of CENTCOM declares in a testimony to the Armed Services Committee that differences with Russia should be settled “through political and diplomatic channels”. When asked whether it would be correct to say that “with Russia and Iran’s help, Assad has won the Civil War in Syria?” General Votel replied “I do not think that is too — that is too strong of a statement. I think they have provided him the wherewithal to — to be ascendant at this point”.
March 19th, the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council issues a statement fully backing the UK.
March 21st The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons all ambassadors to a briefing on the Skripal case. The language used by the Russian representative at this briefing possibly is the bluntest used by any Russian (or even Soviet) official towards the West since WWII. The French, Swedish and US representative at the meeting all stood up to declare their “solidarity” with the UK.
March 22nd, The Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, Deputy Defense Minister, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov had another phone conversation with Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the United States’ Joint Chiefs of Staff.
So what is really going on here? Surely nobody seriously believes that the Brits really think that the Russians had any motive to try to kill Skripal or, for that matter, if they had a motive, that they would do it in such a stupid manner? And what’s the deal with Syria anyway? Is the US going to execute their false flag and bomb?
I think that at this point we should not get bogged down in the details of all this. There is a forest behind these trees. What matters most now, is that the most powerful factions of the AngloZionist Empire’s ruling elites are making a concerted effort to create a unified anti-Russian coalition. In this regard it is quite telling that the US, France, and Germany issued a statement on March 15th without even bothering to consult with their so-called “allies” in NATO or the EU. You can immediately tell “who is boss” in those crisis situations when the rest of the Euro-riffraff simply doesn’t matter (poor East Europeans with their delusions about being appreciated or even respected by the West!). Furthermore, it is quite clear that in this case, the “Anglo” component of the AngloZionist Empire is far more involved than the Zionist one, at least insofar as the front of the stage is concerned (behind the scenes the Neocons are seething at Trump for calling Putin to congratulate him and offer negotiations). I think that a number of crucial developments forced the US and the UK into trying to strong-arm the rest of the western nations to “circle the wagons” around the Empire:
- The US humiliatingly failed in its attempts to frighten and force the DPRK into submission
- The AngloZionists have lost the civil war in Syria
- The UK and the rest of the NATO are becoming militarily irrelevant
- The Ukraine has crashed and is burning and a Ukronazi attack on the Donbass is most likely
- The political forces in Europe who opposed anti-Russian policies are on the ascent
- The Russians are winning many EU countries over by economic means including North Stream whereas sanctions are hurting the EU much more than Russia
- The anti-Putin campaign has miserably failed and Russia is fully united in her stance against the Empire
What this all means is very simple: the Empire needs to either fold or double down and folding is just not something the imperial elites are willing to consider yet. They are therefore using the tools which they perceive as most effective:
- False flags: this is really a time-honored western tradition used by pretty much all the western powers. Since the general public is brainwashed and mostly can’t even begin to imagine that “freedom loving liberal democracies” could use methods usually ascribed to evil, bloodthirsty dictatorial regimes, false flags are an ideal way to get the public opinion in the correct state of mind to approve of aggressive, hostile and even violent policies against a perceived threat or obstacle to hegemony.
- Soft power: have you noticed how the Oscars or the Cannes festival always pick exactly the kind of “artists” which the Empire happens to politically promote? Well, this is true not only for the Oscars or the Cannes festival but for almost all of the cultural, social and political life in the West. This is especially true of so-called “human rights” and “peace” organizations which are simply political pit-bulls which can be sicked on any country in need of subversion and/or intervention. Russia has never developed that kind of political toolkit.
- Verbal escalation: this tactic is extremely crude yet very effective. You begin by vociferously proclaiming some falsehood. The fact that you proclaimed it in such vociferous and hyperbolic matter achieves two immediate results: it sends all your friends and allies a clear message “you are either with us or against us”, that leaves no room for nuance or analysis, and it gives otherwise rather spineless politicians no way to back down, thus strengthening their “resolve”.
- Herding: there is safety in numbers. So when dealing with a potentially dangerous foe, like Russia, all the little guys flock together so as to appear bigger or, at least, harder to single out. Also, when everybody is responsible, nobody is. Thus herding is also politically expedient. Finally, it changed the inter-relational dynamic from one of friends or allies to one typically found among accomplices in a crime.
- Direct threats: the Empire got away with making threats left and right for many decades, and this is a habit which is hard to break. The likes of Nikki Haley or Hillary Clinton probably sincerely believe that the US is quasi-omnipotent or, conversely, they might be terrified by the creeping suspicion that it might not. Threats are also an easy, if ineffective, substitute for diplomacy and negotiations, especially when your position is objectively wrong and the other side is simply a lot smarter than you.
The big problem is that none of these methods work against Russia or, let me correct that, don’t work anymore (they sure appeared to work in the past). Russian public opinion is fully aware of all these methods (courtesy of a Russian media NOT controlled by AngloZionists) and Margarita Simonian beautifully summarized the feelings that all this elicits in the Russian population:
“all your injustice and cruelty, inquisitorial hypocrisy and lies you forced us to stop respecting you. You and your so-called “values.” We don’t want to live like you live, anymore. For fifty years, secretly and openly, we wanted to live like you, but not any longer. We have no more respect for you, and for those among us that you support, and for all those people who support you (…). For that, you only have yourself to blame (…) Our people are capable to forgive a lot. But we don’t forgive arrogance, and no normal nation would. Your only remaining Empire would be wise to learn the history of its allies, all of them are former empires. To learn the ways they lost their empires. Only because of their arrogance. White man’s burden, my ass!” (this last sentence in English in the original text – trans.)
The stark truth is that far from wanting to invade, appease or otherwise please the West, Russia has absolutely no need, or even interest, in it. None. For centuries Russian elites have been western-focused to some degree or other and none of them could even begin to imagine a West-less Russia. This is still true today, the Russian “elites” still want to live like (very rich) Brits or Germans and they still hate the common Russian people and Vladimir Putin. But those Russian elites have now been crushed by the magnitude of Putin’s victory in the presidential elections. Normally, this should result in an even bigger exile of Russian “businessmen” to the UK, France or Israel, but the problem now is that the British are making noises about punishing them for, well, being Russians (even Russophobic, pro-western, “Russians”). As a result, these “poor” pro-western liberals can only whine on the social media and in the few pro-western media outlets left in Russia (no, not due to repression, but due to their political irrelevancy being backed, as they are, by something between 2% and 5% of the population).
But setting aside the wealthy “elites” for a moment, Russia as a country and as a nation has simply no use for the West and what it represents. Those who fantasize about Russia being interested in “Europe”, “White identity” or “Western Christianity” are only kidding themselves. They hope that the current cultural and spiritual revival in Russia will somehow spill over to them and allow them to extricate themselves from the gutter in which they are currently prostrated. It won’t. Just read again what Simonian said about the western “values” in the quote above. For most Russians “Europe” reeks of Napoleon, “White identity” of Hitler and “Western Christianity” of the creation of the Ukraine and the “Eastern Crusades“. No, Russia has no interest in revenge against any of that, she just has no respect or interest for what these concepts stand for. (Poland – is possibly the last country where all these things are taken seriously and fondly remembered). Still, the Russians remain willing to negotiate to establish a viable coexistence between the Western and Russian civilizational realms. Putin clearly said so in his speech
There is no need to create more threats to the world. Instead, let us sit down at the negotiating table and devise together a new and relevant system of international security and sustainable development for human civilization. We have been saying this all along. All these proposals are still valid. Russia is ready for this.
But if the AngloZionists are dead set on world domination by means of war, then Russia is ready for that too. Not a war of aggression, of course, not even against the tiny Baltic statelets, Putin made that clear too when he said “w e are not threatening anyone, not going to attack anyone or take away anything from anyone with the threat of weapons. We do not need anything. Just the opposite” (emphasis added). But if attacked, Russia is now ready to defend herself:
“And to those who in the past 15 years have tried to accelerate an arms race and seek unilateral advantage against Russia, have introduced restrictions and sanctions that are illegal from the standpoint of international law aiming to restrain our nation’s development, including in the military area, I will say this: everything you have tried to prevent through such a policy has already happened. No one has managed to restrain Russia (…) Any use of nuclear weapons against Russia or its allies, weapons of short, medium or any range at all, will be considered as a nuclear attack on this country. Retaliation will be immediate, with all the attendant consequences. There should be no doubt about this whatsoever.”
Why is the nuclear issue so central? Because the Russians are fully aware of the fact that the AngloZionists cannot win a conventional war with Russia. Thus it is crucial for the Russians to convince the AngloZionists that they are neither militarily superior nor invulnerable (see here for a full analysis of these two myths). But once some kind of modus vivendi is achieved with the West, Russia will focus her efforts in different directions: much needed internal reforms and development, the work with China on the establishment of a single Eurasian zone of economic security, peace and prosperity, the restoration of peace in the Middle-East, the development of the Russian Far East and North – you name it. Russia has plenty of work which needs to be done, none of which involves the West in any capacity.
And that is, of course, what is so totally unacceptable to the West.
Hence this month’s historical developments which have placed Russia and the West in a direct collision course. As I said above, the Empire can now either fold or double down. If it decides to fold, war will be averted and meaningful negotiations finally entered into. If it doubles down, something the Neocons always do, then this means war with Russia. This is a stark and very difficult choice (no, not for normal people, but for the psychopaths ruling the West). And there isn’t much Russia could, or should, do at this point. As is the case every time a serious crisis takes place, the apparently united elites running the West will now break-up into separate factions and each one of these factions will pursue and promote its own, narrow, interests. There will be an intense, mostly behind the scenes, struggle between those who will want to double down or even trigger a war against Russia and those who will be horrified by that notion (not necessarily for profound moral reasons, just out of basic self-interest and a healthy instinct for self-preservation).
As to who will prevail, your guess is as good a mine. But the fact that today Trump replaced McMaster with a warmongering psychopath like John Bolton is a clear sign that the Neocons are in charge in the US and that the Axis of Kindness is about to get a heck of a lot “kinder”.
I think that is very important. I find it rather odd when some people from the alt-right project their ideals on Russia. Of course, many of these people reject the neoconservative agenda for legitimate reasons, and therefore, it is normal that they also reject Russophobia, and that should be welcomed by most people who do not support the neoconservative agenda. However, they should not think the widespread rejection of Western influence in Russia has much to do with their own ideology.
For most Russians, the difference between hypocritical Western liberals who want to dominate the world with their “values” (and military and economic means for spreading them) and white supremacists is hardly that big, both are a consequence of a similar kind of arrogance towards the rest of the world. Certainly, some white supremacists may under some circumstances be ready to accept Russians as fellow whites, but probably, the path back to regarding them as Asian subhumans is never too long.
Russians are mostly white, but Russia is a multinational and multiracial Eurasian country that is very far from being “racially pure”, even as far as many ethnic Russians are concerned, and racism in the narrow sense has hardly ever had much support in Russia. Russia’s main religion is Orthodox Christianity, but Islam and Buddhism are also domestic religions in Russia, and there has been an adversarial relationship between Western Christianity and Orthodox Christianity for centuries.
Ideologically, Western alt-right ideologues would be much more likely to find relatively widespread support for their ideas in Poland, the Baltic states, and among nationalists in Western Ukraine – mainly among the most Russophobic elements of European societies. Much of the daily hatred against “the Russians” in the Anglophone media is full of unambiguos bigotry, and even if some of the people believing in Western white identity are currently less extreme with respect to Russia than the liberal racist bigots who think that they are progressive because they hate Russians rather than Mexicans, this is rather a kind of liberals acting as racist supremacists than a genuine split between these two Western ideologies.
In Russia, the constant aggressive rhetoric from Western countries will hardly lead to Russians rejecting the liberal West while embracing nationalist Westerners concentrating on white identity, rather both versions of Western ideology are seen as similarly disgusting. It is doubtful whether in Soviet times, many people really believed in the official anti-imperialist Soviet ideology because the propaganda was too artificial. Now, no special propaganda efforts are needed, the aggressive, arrogant statement of Western politicians and journalists can simply be shown in the original.
Firstly and obviously, Russia is in Europe. Here it appears you are using a straw-man in an attempt inject your own ideological narrative.
Nobody is speaking about "white identity" with Russia, the new traditionalist parties that are gaining ground in western Europe, are talking about is "European identity." (Which of course includes race but also means culture, religion, history, linguistics and so forth) Which Putin also is talking about in his own words, creating a "Greater Europe."
"At the heart of Russia’s long-term foreign policy is the creation of a “Greater Europe”. This phrase has not got much attention in the press, but the Kremlin has been repeating it constantly for many years.
http://russialist.org/business-new-europe-putins-vision-building-a-greater-europe-by-2050/
If you had any insight into the political situation in the west you would know that any politician that spoke of white identity as something that was good or even existed they would be arrested for hate crime. Only black identity, Jewish identity, Muslim identity, gay identity and so forth are approved by the western states.
Nor is anybody speaking about Russia joining "western Christianity" there is no such thing, only Christianity. European Christianity(Hint* Russia lies in Europe).
"most Russians “Europe” reeks of Napoleon,"
-That would be pretty funny if Russians did not know on which continent they lived.
There is a great deal of truth to that. The primary reason is Germanic culture. The Germanic eventually will see the Slav, and Russians most particularly, as something lesser, if not necessarily sub-human. The Nazis were far from the first Germanics to label Slavs untermenschen, the same charge of being sub-human that the Nazis leveled at Jews.
Angles and Saxons, Jutes and Frisians, were Germanic tribes. WASP culture is Germanic.
Russia cannot risk trusting 'conservative' elements in the West that are culturally Germanic or religiously sola fideist or otherwise pro Jewish. Nor can Russia trust 'conservative' elements in the West that are atheist/agnostic.
I totally agree with Saker and mostly agree with commenter #1. The only big miss of the commenter #1 is that he lumps many different factions in the West into only two groups. The two factions that the commenter describes are as described – much less different than they themselves realise. But there are also a few factions which could be genuinely cooperative with Russia, they should not be discarded because they are also the natural allies in Russian defences against the aggressive West.
Both Saker and the commenter #1 put accent on the ideological struggle between Russia and the West, contrasting Russian (and) Chinese – we do not interfere with your system of beliefs or who rules you, let us cooperate and do business. This is contrasted against the Western – we are the Borg, you will be regime-changed to be assimilated, aka we are the Exceptional Owners of the World. This is truly the main ideological struggle of the 21. century, forget about left wing – right wing.
However, there is a very practical component in the Western rabid behavior, especially the British. The plentiful Russian land was not worth much in the past because it was predominantly permafrost and marshes. The British Empire of warm lower geographical latitudes was worth much more than the huge Russian landmass in colder higher latitudes. Even some Russians did not consider it of much value and this is how Alaska got sold for a pittance by a gambling Russian Tzar. But the contemporary reality is that the human capability to control the environment has advanced so much that the cold regions of the planet are not as much of a challenge that they used to be. On top, they have not been exploited much yet. This is why the Anglos now have an eye on the Russian land, especially Siberia.
It is commonly accepted that the center of human civilisation is moving from the Atlantic to the Pacific, but the shift of the center of gravity to the North is not widely appreciated. Of course, most people still prefer to live in warmer climate but there is more and more money to be made in colder climate. At the same time that the center of gravity is shifting Northwards, the human advancement in the warmer climate has broken the Britush Empire because most of the British colonies have largely caught up in development with the colonial power. This has left the Anglos with their obsolete principles of domination by the force of armaments and their attempts to double down in their area of advantage. In other words, the Anglo leaders do appear to position themselves for: either we maintain our rule or there will be no World to rule.
IMHO, the main reason for the fervent orgasmic hate displayed by the British parliament, successfully transferred onto most of the British population, is that the Anglos are in the process of losing their empire for the second time – first the British, now US. At the same time, the semi-Asiatic, dirty-Christian Russians (in their racist view) are undeservedly ascending, even after first the Russian Empire and then the Soviet Union dissolved, never mind that the Russians are now not even creating an empire of the obsolete Anglo kind then something totally new. The landless Anglo prols versus the landed Russian gentry. Those who are down on the wheel of fortune could not hate those now on top any more than they do.
Somewhere in there are also ever-expanding Zionist Jews, the cancer of humanity, who just want to own anything worth owning, but this is worth another long comment.
I do not know how long the Russian initiative will last, but at the moment Russia is in a goldilocks situation: it probably has the best leadership in the world, with fantastic ideas and unsurpassed advantages. Even the non-anthropological climate change appears to work in Russia’s favour, opening up a new shorter Northern maritime route and slowly draining the marshes and exposing virgin fertile land. Both smart and lucky.
I think you project too much in this statement. I and a lot of others admire Russia because they're not completely pozzed by the Jews. We want that too. The only way I can see we will get it is to get rid of the Jews. Deport them and never let them have any say over us ever again. We've tried to work with them for thousands of years and the only respite we've ever had is when we deported them and kept them out. This is the only known 100% verified, tried and working technique for dealing with the Jews.
Sorry for the long post. What I have been trying to say is that the two biggest current ills of the world are the Anglo envy and the Zionist greed, whilst Russia and China have been dealt and have dealt to themselves a magnificent hand of cards.
I can agree with that, and add that both of these ills are very much present in the US. A rejection of the host countries of those two ills is in order if the US is to survive and become an equal of both Russia and China. Why should the US be influenced by two small and deviant countries , either or both of which would be nothing if not for their influence over US politics.
I would love to see both the UK and Israel outcast by the rest of the world's nations and relegated to association only with each other. If two shitty little countries ever deserved each other, it's those two.
Interesting read. Just one comment – if Clinton had “won,” we would already be “at war” with Russia. Let’s remember, even with the appointments through the revolving door (must get a bit dizzy for players) of the Trump administration, he is still the Commander in Chief. I don’t see him going to war with Russia. Bolton is just as much “fireable” as the others.
Last thought, this saber rattling by the mouth organs of the Western criminal syndicate has the colour of desperation to it. Also – attempted misdirection. Good that they’re overplaying their hand today since they’ll have little room to escalate the rhetoric should indictments of the criminals of the Hussein administration be levied some time soon. Let’s hope, anyway.
Chump has appointed nothing but Zionists whores to his Cabinet, and yet you think a Clinton would be so different.
It is never going to be again, a republican for 8 years, followed by another, that does not play into the divide and conquer Zionist hand book.
What part of totally Zionist owned Washington do you not get?!!!!!!!
Clinton is nothing without her Zionist backers, and Chump is a product of Jew York City, wtf do you think would come of that, a "patriot"?
Even when Chump appoints Generals and Zionists to his Cabinet, bombs Syria, caves on DACA, and sends more forces to the Middle East, die hard Chumpsters still sing his praises...beyond naive to the point of lunacy.
An……….. interesting…… article.
It appears that the author is really getting, fast, detached from reality.
This in particular:
and this even more.
especially the former.
This all is really starting to feel as “online therapy”. A little echo chamber and groupthink simply helping the members to deal with the world around them.
Assad of course hasn't won. While ISIS might be no more, and there have been real gains (Aleppo, Damascus suburbs), this is more than counterbalanced by Turkey establishing a real presence in northern Syria. Not clear how the Syrians can dislodge them, or the US from Rojava.
The Ukraine has crashed and is burning for the past four years now... too bad The Saker is the only one noticing it (well, and Ishchenko, I suppose).
Whether the Ukraine will attack or not.
+: If Russia intervenes forcefully, half the participants announce a boycott. $14 billion or however much all the stadiums + kickbacks cost down the drain.
-: But then the Ukraine will be in for another humiliating defeat, and possibly the gay dwarves in the Kremlin finally find the balls to recognize the LDNR.
-: If Russia doesn't intervene, then the Ukraine has a basically good chance of conquering the LDNR.
Briefing by Director of the Foreign Ministry Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Yermakov, Moscow, March 21, 2018
Question (representative of the US Embassy): It is important in this forum to demonstrate that we in the United States also stand in complete solidarity with our partners in the United Kingdom, in the European Union and in NATO. It’s important, especially in this forum, since you have mentioned former Secretary of State Colin Powell and the courage that you suggest he demonstrated. It is very important that you, instead of demonstrating a similar type of courage, you attack, attack, attack my British colleague. In this forum in particular, instead of demonstrating the type of courage that we would hope to have seen in the 21st century, the Russian Federation continues its tried and true tactics of denying responsibility, distracting and disinforming. Again, we stand with our colleagues in the United Kingdom, and we will, as our colleagues in the United Kingdom, hold Russia accountable for its illegal actions.
Vladimir Yermakov: We are grateful to the respected representative of the US Embassy for his remarks. It would be interesting to know what American lawyers would make of them. You probably worked at the US State Department? Have we met before? I used to know everyone at the US State Department, and everyone there used to know me. That’s water under the bridge… In the past, nobody in the US State Department talked to me in this manner. You are probably on a mission from Washington. Well, everyone has a mission to accomplish.
Ow!
So that's the problem with this ham handed attempt to stir up a pretext for war. Everyone with a brain knows that it's a lie....There will be no war with Russia, thank God....
It appears that the author is really getting, fast, detached from reality.
This in particular: and this even more. especially the former.
Always interesting to hear the potatohead perspective…
This has been an under-appreciated trend. North is richer, more liveable, healthier (no chance of Ebola), and has water. The climate changes and the massive increase in population are making southern areas slowly uninhabitable.
Western elites know this – they know that in 1-2 generations large parts of the Third World will collapse, Sub-Saharan Africa, but also partially India, Middle East, south-east Asia. The spill-over from these regions – that West has foolishly integrated with – will fatally damage most of the West.
Parts of the West are already suffering from the climate issues and uncontrolled migration. Inland Australia and Southwest US are becoming deserts. Large cities have been overrun by Third Worlders, and it is inevitable that more will come.
Russia’s large geographic space is unique: very rich in resources, benefiting from climate changes, and thinly populated by a well educated, unique civilisation. This stands out like a sore thumb for the West. They have to ‘incorporate‘ Russia’s resources, it is an economic imperative. West has been failing – mostly due to its own arrogance and stupidity. But all they know how to do is more of the same, get angry, scream and shout, try again and again with the same militant approach as before.
When that fails, they go into an outright hysteria: ‘No Olympics for you!, and no fish and chips either, how dare your quote to us our own principles, you impertinent Russian savages!!!‘. Eventually West might end up in a self-imposed cul-de-sac with the only option to go for the jugular and start an outright war. Then we will be all f…ed, but at least the Western masters will not lose face.
A not-so-friendly warning... Be careful of what you exult, how much you exult, for that exultation can prove to be quite fleeting.
The offer of North Koreans to negotiate is a submission, a direct result of the US pressure.
The war is still going on. Assad barely controls half of Syria. As a matter of fact until recently he did not even control the whole of Damascus. The Turks are in Afrin, Americans east of the Euphrates River are building new bases.
Sure thing. They are so irrelevant that every time they make a move Putin has a major fit.
Agree about the possibility of an attack.
Any evidence?
A pipe dream.
The anti Putin campaign continues, see your own paragraphs above. Most Russians seem to be behind Putin.
I am sure that deciding to go to war is extremely difficult choice for the psychopaths whilst for the normal people it is a piece of cake.
The entertainment value of this piece is priceless.
Well, perhaps save that "priceless".
I went by bus from Damascus to Deir az Zor, then by taxi to Al Hassakeh.
Just near the rivers is any permanent habitation, completely insignificant.
Sorry, but that is just totally wrong. North Korea has offered for years to negotiate bilaterally with the US, it has always been the US that has refused. Up to now.
The entertainment value of this piece is priceless.
Speaking of ‘entertainment value’…Any chance of seeing you take on Peter ‘potatohead’ Aus in a debate here…?
What a laugh.
Not necessarily.
It's a game........Just from top of my head, options:
1. Heavy artillery bombardment. Sprinkling of air to ground attacks too.
-Hours
-Days
-Weeks......
2. Brief incursion in just one small, minuscule part of LDNR.
For a couple of days
For a week
3. Bigger incursion.
4. Etc. Plenty of variables, plenty of possibilities. All being initiated by Ukraine, all being reacted to by Russia (nobody asks LNDR anything). Actually, Ukraine won't get asked too much either, but will be more than the "enclave".My take: it will be all carefully orchestrated by outside of Ukraine (and DEFINITELY outside of LDNR) and managed for the sole benefit of the two main players.
The main objective to goad Russia into open intervention.The main, willful, "oversight" by the regime in Kremlin was to prevent establishing feasible LOCAL defense force. Oversight for LNDR, not for Kremlin, of course.Pawns and chess masters.......
Regarding Turkey, there might already be a deal in place. If not, there will come a time when Russia will close the airspace to Turkey. Then actual Turkish troops will withdraw leaving the "rebels" to be ground down by Syrian/Iranian/Hezbollah with Syrian air cover.
Regarding the USA, it all boils down to this: Will Syria fire SAMs at US aircraft? If they can do this effectively, they will "dislodge" the USA from Syria. That is, if the USA does not see the writing on the wall and pull out before this.
It seems Bin Ledeen not only cost America in trillions and in persuasive power ( of foreign nations ) but at home as well where one sees more drifting towards degeneration epitomized by racism,violence ,,scapegoating of other, corruption at public level ( a good marker of poverty and awareness of the disappearing opportunities and breakdown of collective identities ) and fascination and worshipping of organized violences known as military in airport,school,media,Super Bowl and Hollywood. , worst also in the religious places like churches .
You merely agreed with Saker's points of Syria war & burning Ukraine, Saker got not single criticism but you are vehemently insulted by Martyanov, even Kiza who mostly post empty comment & indulge in calling others troll is insulting you as Yellow Diarrhea.
Perhaps you might want to reflect and see what's really went wrong.
meanwhile
I’m afraid the Bolton appointment means more that an immoral, horrible war with Iran became more probable, not so much Russia. Isn’t that the main difference between McMaster and Bolton? Despite the obvious hair differences.
Agree with the spirit of the title of this piece that the month of Mars, the war month, in 2018, feels like an historic watershed.
‘Full Spectrum Dominance’, as explicit in US military doctrine, and noted as such by Harold Pinter in his 2005 Nobel address, and embedded in the F. William Engdahl book ‘Full Spectrum Dominance: Totalitarian Democracy in the New World Order’, was imo both pathological and impossible, but that didn’t stop them from trying.
Putin’s announcement to the planet that the Russians had developed a variety of weapons that were capable of demonstrating dominance over the US, does far more than end American full spectrum dominance ambitions and pretensions.
The thousand or so American military bases, and its navy around the planet, that have projected power, are henceforth providing many targets for precise strikes.
It also potentially gives many other countries the ability to purchase the means to be able to make American or NATO attacks on them far more difficult.
Gen. Wesley Clark’s rather famous post 9/11 surprise at hearing that 7 countries in five years were slated for – in effect – destruction, euphemistically called regime change is starting to seem like another era. ‘Guess what I just heard down the hall. We’re gonna go into 5 countries with our mercenaries, and military, and our amazing technology, and bomb them all to hell if we have to, and lie to the world about everything we’re doing, and kill and wound and orphan millions of people, because ah, because ah, because ah, actually I’m not sure why, but that’s what’s on the program. It’s sort of a tradition. We bombed the hell out of Korea, then we bombed the hell out of Vietnam and Laos and Cambodia, actually I lost count, so many, anyway fast forward to remnants of Yugoslavia, boy did we ever destroy that.!’
Absolute power corrupting absolutely, Russia and China providing a counterbalance to the US attempt at absolute power has saved the Americans perhaps from being corrupted absolutely.
Karlin, you do understand that you already turned into the cheap pathetic troll, right? With your zero “expertise” in any military issues (as well as most others related and not) your opinions on any Russia related military and geopolitical questions are worth as much as your, well, ignorance. I understand that you have complex of inferiority and are severely butt-hurt, and having a psychology of a loser-teenager you need to pretend that you somehow have something to say, but you don’t. So, as I suggested in other threads–before you completely self-destruct and humiliate yourself to the point of becoming a meme for ignorance matched only by your unconstrained ambition (and you are getting there), try not to parade yourself as clown since pretty much your any geopolitical “opinion” is a cringe worthy experience for anyone who have good professional understanding of military issues. You don’t and you have zero background for that, so , as I stated, when I have time I will gladly call them out. Note though, since you are an amateur in all that, even the way you state your (butt-hurt) ignorant opinions is such that rational and professional responses are not possible. It is akin to talking to hysterical girl who was un-liked on Facebook by some boy. So, just to illustrate how full of shit you are:
https://news.mail.ru/economics/32948771/?frommail=1
But then again, you have no faculties to even understand what is going on. Per Ishenko, LOL. Karlin, read Krylov’s famous fable about Elephant and Pug, albeit you are not even qualified for a role of a pug.
But anyhow, about Ishchenko: How is the "winning of all of the Ukraine" coming along? And is Ukraine still "really falling apart before our eyes"? Indeed, what are the precise timeframes and conditions under which Ukraine either "falls apart" or "is all won"?
For your own peace of mind please click on the button “Commenters to Ignore” and enter “Anatoly Karlin” as the one on top. As I have. I could not recommend more highly the feeling of breezy cleanliness that comes from removing the stench of Karlin’s yellow diarrhoea. You are lowering yourself to his level if you continue on the pointless debating.
Oh look, one can cherry pick positive news stories too even about that a company that is so tightly bound up with Russia.
But anyhow, about Ishchenko: How is the “winning of all of the Ukraine” coming along? And is Ukraine still “really falling apart before our eyes“? Indeed, what are the precise timeframes and conditions under which Ukraine either “falls apart” or “is all won”?
You'll find plenty of Ukrainians living and working in eastern European countries like Poland or the Czech Republic. You will not find the converse to be true
http://countryballs.net/_nw/33/57196651.jpg
I’m expecting Bandit Keith memes any minute now.
I don’t care for John Bolton more than most reasonable people do, I suppose, but it’s not clear he’s any worse than McMaster. People are readily triggered by the name John Bolton, but has anything substantively changed?
People just don't get how out of control things truly are. I work in Washington, and I can say, the Zionists run the place, and I am sure the same can be said in Europe as well.
The Zionists hate Christian Russia with a passion, and will do anything to get US Christians to kill our brothers in Russia.
Chump is a Zionist puppet, any move by the fat turd seeming to disprove this fact, is simply a move to try and disprove this fact, at least for appearances.
Yes, McMaster's purging of neocon holdovers from the Obama administration has been stopped short of cleaning house. The whole reason for Trump's firing of McMaster was that he was being advised by neocon central characters that McMaster was an antisemite and was unjustly persecuting innocent jews.
I would call that a substantial change. Oh, and BTW, Bolton is obviously deranged in case you never noticed.
Andrei, Karlin came later into Saker comments, after all these Hasbara and Croat trolls established themselves, but he is trying to position himself as their leader.
For your own peace of mind please click on the button “Commenters to Ignore” and enter “Anatoly Karlin” as the one on top. As I have. I could not recommend more highly the feeling of breezy cleanliness that comes from removing the stench of Karlin’s yellow diarrhoea. You are lowering yourself to his level if you continue on the pointless debating.
Question (representative of the US Embassy): It is important in this forum to demonstrate that we in the United States also stand in complete solidarity with our partners in the United Kingdom, in the European Union and in NATO. It’s important, especially in this forum, since you have mentioned former Secretary of State Colin Powell and the courage that you suggest he demonstrated. It is very important that you, instead of demonstrating a similar type of courage, you attack, attack, attack my British colleague. In this forum in particular, instead of demonstrating the type of courage that we would hope to have seen in the 21st century, the Russian Federation continues its tried and true tactics of denying responsibility, distracting and disinforming. Again, we stand with our colleagues in the United Kingdom, and we will, as our colleagues in the United Kingdom, hold Russia accountable for its illegal actions.
Vladimir Yermakov: We are grateful to the respected representative of the US Embassy for his remarks. It would be interesting to know what American lawyers would make of them. You probably worked at the US State Department? Have we met before? I used to know everyone at the US State Department, and everyone there used to know me. That’s water under the bridge… In the past, nobody in the US State Department talked to me in this manner. You are probably on a mission from Washington. Well, everyone has a mission to accomplish.
Ow!
This speech by a US dummy is a preview of what will come from OPCW “investigation”, that is more of the same as what they concluded regarding Syrian use of chemical weapons. By some upside down magic privy only to the Exceptional People the countries which have declared, destroyed and have been verified to have destroyed them, keep using the chemical weapons and being constantly accused by those who still hold and produce chemical weapons. Those who have them do not use them, whilst those who do not have them use them. Iraq, Syria now Russia. The Skripal case is Iraq WMD 3.0.
Therefore, OPCW did not find any problem in that Britain did not follow the procedure clearly stated in the OPCW Statute, after Britain with Canada even declared that procedure optional. In reality, it is neither explicitly written nor implied that the procedure of sharing the samples with the accused is optional. But OPCW keeps silent.
Furthermore, the British are already using own courts to their advantage. Although Miss Skripal is a Russian citizen they convened a court proceeding about which no Russian representative was informed and straight out lied in court that the Russians never enquired about their citizen, contrary to the public announcement by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The British Government appointed a lawyer for Miss Skripal. This court proceeding was a formality but it is a good sign of the things to come. More details here: http://johnhelmer.net/the-skripal-case-goes-to-court-for-the-first-time-new-uncertainties-for-the-british-and-russian-governments/#more-18920
My best guess is that OPCW will produce a report full of weasel words, which will then be blared from all Western MSM as proof of Russian and maybe even Putin’s own doing (not sure how they would make that big jump over in logic, probably through the meme of secret intelligence that clown Johnson used already).
Any similarity between MH17 and Skripal investigations, although both cooked up in the same kitchen, is completely coincidental, of course.
Just a few days ago another memorial was publicly put in place.
Who did it, or what, I suppose w'll never know.
But the anti Russian accusations continue.
Israel Shamir said earlier the Novichok programme was a fake construct, but:
Nerve agent was used in 1995 murder, claims former Soviet scientist
Agree with all you’ve said here.
Now, that attack on LDNR if I may.
People here tend to think about it as “all or nothing”, apparently.
Not necessarily.
It’s a game……..
Just from top of my head, options:
1. Heavy artillery bombardment. Sprinkling of air to ground attacks too.
-Hours
-Days
-Weeks……
2. Brief incursion in just one small, minuscule part of LDNR.
For a couple of days
For a week
3. Bigger incursion.
4. Etc. Plenty of variables, plenty of possibilities. All being initiated by Ukraine, all being reacted to by Russia (nobody asks LNDR anything). Actually, Ukraine won’t get asked too much either, but will be more than the “enclave”.
My take: it will be all carefully orchestrated by outside of Ukraine (and DEFINITELY outside of LDNR) and managed for the sole benefit of the two main players.
The main objective to goad Russia into open intervention.
The main, willful, “oversight” by the regime in Kremlin was to prevent establishing feasible LOCAL defense force. Oversight for LNDR, not for Kremlin, of course.
Pawns and chess masters…….
How is Ante doing these days?
Last thought, this saber rattling by the mouth organs of the Western criminal syndicate has the colour of desperation to it. Also - attempted misdirection. Good that they're overplaying their hand today since they'll have little room to escalate the rhetoric should indictments of the criminals of the Hussein administration be levied some time soon. Let's hope, anyway.
Wake up, Clinton was never going to win, elections in the US are not decided by voters.
Chump has appointed nothing but Zionists whores to his Cabinet, and yet you think a Clinton would be so different.
It is never going to be again, a republican for 8 years, followed by another, that does not play into the divide and conquer Zionist hand book.
What part of totally Zionist owned Washington do you not get?!!!!!!!
Clinton is nothing without her Zionist backers, and Chump is a product of Jew York City, wtf do you think would come of that, a “patriot”?
Even when Chump appoints Generals and Zionists to his Cabinet, bombs Syria, caves on DACA, and sends more forces to the Middle East, die hard Chumpsters still sing his praises…beyond naive to the point of lunacy.
I don’t know much about McMaster, but what I know of Bolton is he is a Zionist think tank’s wet dream, a hero, like John McShame…
People just don’t get how out of control things truly are. I work in Washington, and I can say, the Zionists run the place, and I am sure the same can be said in Europe as well.
The Zionists hate Christian Russia with a passion, and will do anything to get US Christians to kill our brothers in Russia.
Chump is a Zionist puppet, any move by the fat turd seeming to disprove this fact, is simply a move to try and disprove this fact, at least for appearances.
For most Russians, the difference between hypocritical Western liberals who want to dominate the world with their "values" (and military and economic means for spreading them) and white supremacists is hardly that big, both are a consequence of a similar kind of arrogance towards the rest of the world. Certainly, some white supremacists may under some circumstances be ready to accept Russians as fellow whites, but probably, the path back to regarding them as Asian subhumans is never too long.
Russians are mostly white, but Russia is a multinational and multiracial Eurasian country that is very far from being "racially pure", even as far as many ethnic Russians are concerned, and racism in the narrow sense has hardly ever had much support in Russia. Russia's main religion is Orthodox Christianity, but Islam and Buddhism are also domestic religions in Russia, and there has been an adversarial relationship between Western Christianity and Orthodox Christianity for centuries.
Ideologically, Western alt-right ideologues would be much more likely to find relatively widespread support for their ideas in Poland, the Baltic states, and among nationalists in Western Ukraine - mainly among the most Russophobic elements of European societies. Much of the daily hatred against "the Russians" in the Anglophone media is full of unambiguos bigotry, and even if some of the people believing in Western white identity are currently less extreme with respect to Russia than the liberal racist bigots who think that they are progressive because they hate Russians rather than Mexicans, this is rather a kind of liberals acting as racist supremacists than a genuine split between these two Western ideologies.
In Russia, the constant aggressive rhetoric from Western countries will hardly lead to Russians rejecting the liberal West while embracing nationalist Westerners concentrating on white identity, rather both versions of Western ideology are seen as similarly disgusting. It is doubtful whether in Soviet times, many people really believed in the official anti-imperialist Soviet ideology because the propaganda was too artificial. Now, no special propaganda efforts are needed, the aggressive, arrogant statement of Western politicians and journalists can simply be shown in the original.
Why do you suppose an alt-rightist must view Russia as an extension of what they wish to have in America? Do you have an example of someone who conflates Russian national interests with particular American concerns? Why is it not sufficient to recognize a common enemy and hope for mutual success? At any rate, Putin’s multilateralist vision is inherently conservative (properly understood), and his coherence in absolute terms is admirable (never mind in comparison to revolting Western politicians).
Question (representative of the US Embassy): It is important in this forum to demonstrate that we in the United States also stand in complete solidarity with our partners in the United Kingdom, in the European Union and in NATO. It’s important, especially in this forum, since you have mentioned former Secretary of State Colin Powell and the courage that you suggest he demonstrated. It is very important that you, instead of demonstrating a similar type of courage, you attack, attack, attack my British colleague. In this forum in particular, instead of demonstrating the type of courage that we would hope to have seen in the 21st century, the Russian Federation continues its tried and true tactics of denying responsibility, distracting and disinforming. Again, we stand with our colleagues in the United Kingdom, and we will, as our colleagues in the United Kingdom, hold Russia accountable for its illegal actions.
Vladimir Yermakov: We are grateful to the respected representative of the US Embassy for his remarks. It would be interesting to know what American lawyers would make of them. You probably worked at the US State Department? Have we met before? I used to know everyone at the US State Department, and everyone there used to know me. That’s water under the bridge… In the past, nobody in the US State Department talked to me in this manner. You are probably on a mission from Washington. Well, everyone has a mission to accomplish.
Ow!
“We in the United States” are well aware that the British false flag assassination claim is sheer nonsense, that the UK refuses to allow an investigation precisely because it is a pack of lies (probably ginned up in an attempt to improve May’s approval rating), and that no “nerve gas” was used, and very likely nobody was killed.
So that’s the problem with this ham handed attempt to stir up a pretext for war. Everyone with a brain knows that it’s a lie….There will be no war with Russia, thank God….
“Not clear how the Syrians can dislodge them (Turkey), or the US from Rojava.”
Regarding Turkey, there might already be a deal in place. If not, there will come a time when Russia will close the airspace to Turkey. Then actual Turkish troops will withdraw leaving the “rebels” to be ground down by Syrian/Iranian/Hezbollah with Syrian air cover.
Regarding the USA, it all boils down to this: Will Syria fire SAMs at US aircraft? If they can do this effectively, they will “dislodge” the USA from Syria. That is, if the USA does not see the writing on the wall and pull out before this.
But anyhow, about Ishchenko: How is the "winning of all of the Ukraine" coming along? And is Ukraine still "really falling apart before our eyes"? Indeed, what are the precise timeframes and conditions under which Ukraine either "falls apart" or "is all won"?
Karlin, you are a faker, a fraud, a lightweight
You raise issues in your articles, yet when comments about them are not to your liking you censor those comments. That’s how weak your positions can be, you obviously know it.
A bigger shyster than you is difficult to find.
http://www.codoh.com
The entertainment value of this piece is priceless.
Regnum; are you another Pete Raus?
Not necessarily.
It's a game........Just from top of my head, options:
1. Heavy artillery bombardment. Sprinkling of air to ground attacks too.
-Hours
-Days
-Weeks......
2. Brief incursion in just one small, minuscule part of LDNR.
For a couple of days
For a week
3. Bigger incursion.
4. Etc. Plenty of variables, plenty of possibilities. All being initiated by Ukraine, all being reacted to by Russia (nobody asks LNDR anything). Actually, Ukraine won't get asked too much either, but will be more than the "enclave".My take: it will be all carefully orchestrated by outside of Ukraine (and DEFINITELY outside of LDNR) and managed for the sole benefit of the two main players.
The main objective to goad Russia into open intervention.The main, willful, "oversight" by the regime in Kremlin was to prevent establishing feasible LOCAL defense force. Oversight for LNDR, not for Kremlin, of course.Pawns and chess masters.......
Mr. Helot:
How is Ante doing these days?
Remarkably foolish. Once Turkey establishes a perimeter, the war is over. Negotiations with the occupiers may last longer or less long, but can only end one way, and in the meantime 90% of Syrians can recover and rebuild under their own secure government. That’s where we’ll be within a couple of months, and anyone who wants to change it will have to start a world war.
But do not ignore the most important “world” event in March, according to its participants, the children’s crusade.
Some excepts from his speech: DAVID HOGG: “The cold grasp of corruption shackles the District of Columbia. The winter is over. Change is here. The sun shines on a new day and the day is ours.
If you listen real close you can hear the people in power shaking.
Today is the beginning of spring, and tomorrow is the beginning of democracy.
This is the start of the spring and the blossoming of our democracy. Thank you, all. God bless you and God bless America. We can and we will change the world.”
Prior to his speech on Good Morning America: “Today we are going to start a revolution.”
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/03/24/david_hogg_on_gun_control_we_are_going_to_make_this_a_voting_issue.html
And weird amalgamations of important speeches throughout history.
Even the Paris Commune didn't get its revolution. And it had guns.
Maybe for you Ukraine is doing well, but for my Ukrainian mother-in-law things have gone down and haven’t stopped. Before the Maidan her pension provided for her needs. Today the same pension doesn’t even pay the gas bill. She survives because her grandson lives with her and, with his teacher’s salary and the dollars my wife and I send every month, her needs are provided for. Without that she would have died. She’s lucky. Others not so much. The members of the Rada, meanwhile, seem to keep gaining weight. Just a small piece of present day Ukrainian reality. Don’t let it get in the way of your statistics.
2. I am sorry for your Ukrainian mother-in-law, but her plight sort of makes the point. Pensioners don't brawl in the streets or take up arms. They pose no danger to the regime. She will give her vote to Opposition Block or boycott the election, and that will be the end of that.
Inland Australia has been nothing but desert for tens of thousands of years.
I fully agree.
Just two remarks, already during the Cold War from 1948 until 1990 ordinary Russians feared the west, did not understand why the west saw, or pretended to see, the USSR as a threat.
The rumour is that Stalin planned to try to provoke a western attack, by rounding up all jews.
Part of this rumour is that they killed Stalin, with help of Chrustjow, who was the next one on Stalin’s murder list.
The second, rich Russians seem to have paid enormous amounts for permission to stay in GB.
This does not indicate that they’re not interested in the west, personally.
MH17 more and more resembles the holocaust.
Just a few days ago another memorial was publicly put in place.
Who did it, or what, I suppose w’ll never know.
But the anti Russian accusations continue.
The entertainment value of this piece is priceless.
The part of Syria Assad does not control is desert.
I went by bus from Damascus to Deir az Zor, then by taxi to Al Hassakeh.
Just near the rivers is any permanent habitation, completely insignificant.
But anyhow, about Ishchenko: How is the "winning of all of the Ukraine" coming along? And is Ukraine still "really falling apart before our eyes"? Indeed, what are the precise timeframes and conditions under which Ukraine either "falls apart" or "is all won"?
One good metric of whether a state is falling apart or not is to look at immigration and refugee flows. I’m afraid that your argument disintegrates at this point.
You’ll find plenty of Ukrainians living and working in eastern European countries like Poland or the Czech Republic. You will not find the converse to be true
Many Ukrainians work in Poland, Czechia, etc. but they mostly seasonal workers who go back to the Ukraine with their foreign currency and spend it in (cheaper) Ukraine. Bus trip from Lvov to Krakow is around 10 Euros.
Those places have been deserts throughout recorded history.
It’s a Saker column; it’s always an historic watershed, centering around Russia.
What we need at Unz.com is a South Korean columnist for whom it is always an historic watershed moment, centering around South Korea. Since South Korea has a bigger economy than Russia does, he will be more correct than Saker is.
For the record, “hasbara troll” = “anybody the flathead Russian nationalists don’t like.” E.g., Russians stupidly treated Elon Musk like shit, literally spat on him when he went to Russia trying to buy rockets (Q: What kind of country produces rocket scientists who literally spit on people for trying to buy rockets? A: Russia); in a galactic case of the worm turning, Musk is now eating the Russian space launch industries’ lunch. So, naturally, Russian flatheads hate his guts and call him “a Zionist tool” (apparently, being a billionaire means you go from “hasbara troll” to “Zionist tool).
Russian flatheads are great at alienating everyone. I’m a natural ally, but I’m too good at noticing to miss what complete assholes Russian flatheads are.
These assholes until now succeeded in escaping the USA yoke, and defeated the USA in Syria.
They also built the St Petersburg Peking railway, transport time four days.
They launched the first satellite, and constructed the best machine gun ever, the Kalashnikov.
They constructed the still, as far as I know, biggest plane ever, a six engined Antonov.
And these assholes may well be technologically far superior, militarily, to the USA now.
Compare all this with a Bolton who is so stupid that, when he was at the UN, caused great difficulty with the staff in holding their laughter.
Or a Bush jr who, when given advice by radio in a debate, yelled 'keep your mouth shut'.
And how about Star Wars Reagan ?
His press conferences were hilarious, as a good actor he knew all the answers before by heart, alas the journalists often asked the wrong questions.
We should have similar columns for Canada and Italy; both have bigger economies than Russia does.
That’s actually pretty weak. What does “Novichok class nerve agent or closely related agent” mean? How does one get from there to the Axxx designation that suddenly appeared? One would like to know more…
Israel Shamir said earlier the Novichok programme was a fake construct, but:
Nerve agent was used in 1995 murder, claims former Soviet scientist
The entertainment value of this piece is priceless.
The offer of North Koreans to negotiate is a submission, a direct result of the US pressure.
Sorry, but that is just totally wrong. North Korea has offered for years to negotiate bilaterally with the US, it has always been the US that has refused. Up to now.
Some excepts from his speech: DAVID HOGG: "The cold grasp of corruption shackles the District of Columbia. The winter is over. Change is here. The sun shines on a new day and the day is ours.
If you listen real close you can hear the people in power shaking.
Today is the beginning of spring, and tomorrow is the beginning of democracy.
This is the start of the spring and the blossoming of our democracy. Thank you, all. God bless you and God bless America. We can and we will change the world."
Prior to his speech on Good Morning America: "Today we are going to start a revolution."
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/03/24/david_hogg_on_gun_control_we_are_going_to_make_this_a_voting_issue.html
Ah, youth.
And weird amalgamations of important speeches throughout history.
Even the Paris Commune didn’t get its revolution. And it had guns.
1. Where did I say that the Ukraine is “doing well”? (A: I didn’t. I have repeatedly mentioned it now has the lowest average wage in Europe).
2. I am sorry for your Ukrainian mother-in-law, but her plight sort of makes the point. Pensioners don’t brawl in the streets or take up arms. They pose no danger to the regime. She will give her vote to Opposition Block or boycott the election, and that will be the end of that.
You'll find plenty of Ukrainians living and working in eastern European countries like Poland or the Czech Republic. You will not find the converse to be true
Poland was “falling apart” for most of the 1990s and 2000s, and it is doing quite well now – better off than Greece or Portugal, now.
Many Ukrainians work in Poland, Czechia, etc. but they mostly seasonal workers who go back to the Ukraine with their foreign currency and spend it in (cheaper) Ukraine. Bus trip from Lvov to Krakow is around 10 Euros.
Poland and the rest of eastern Europe have not exactly been zones of prosperity since the collapse of communism and the fatal embrace of the "Washington Consensus." A large number (large enough to swing the Brexit vote) of Poles and Latvians and other assorted ethnic groups from the former Warsaw Pact/Comecon zone live and work in the UK because they are willing to work for less money than native Brits, and the gap they have left behind in their home countries has been filled by Ukrainians willing to work for even less money than them!
I'm not sure of the point that you are making about Poland's economic performance vis-a-vis Greece and Portugal, other than that the Poles have not been so stupid as to join the Fourth Reich, er, sorry, I mean the Eurozone.
What we need at Unz.com is a South Korean columnist for whom it is always an historic watershed moment, centering around South Korea. Since South Korea has a bigger economy than Russia does, he will be more correct than Saker is. For the record, "hasbara troll" = "anybody the flathead Russian nationalists don't like." E.g., Russians stupidly treated Elon Musk like shit, literally spat on him when he went to Russia trying to buy rockets (Q: What kind of country produces rocket scientists who literally spit on people for trying to buy rockets? A: Russia); in a galactic case of the worm turning, Musk is now eating the Russian space launch industries' lunch. So, naturally, Russian flatheads hate his guts and call him "a Zionist tool" (apparently, being a billionaire means you go from "hasbara troll" to "Zionist tool).
Russian flatheads are great at alienating everyone. I'm a natural ally, but I'm too good at noticing to miss what complete assholes Russian flatheads are.
There are few Russians here, few nationalists, and virtually zero Russian nationalists.
That’s like making conclusions about Americans based on freepers and /r/politics. (Except that most of those would at least be Americans).
Many Ukrainians work in Poland, Czechia, etc. but they mostly seasonal workers who go back to the Ukraine with their foreign currency and spend it in (cheaper) Ukraine. Bus trip from Lvov to Krakow is around 10 Euros.
Anatoly, with the best will in the world, your reply to my observation is a non sequitur.
Poland and the rest of eastern Europe have not exactly been zones of prosperity since the collapse of communism and the fatal embrace of the “Washington Consensus.” A large number (large enough to swing the Brexit vote) of Poles and Latvians and other assorted ethnic groups from the former Warsaw Pact/Comecon zone live and work in the UK because they are willing to work for less money than native Brits, and the gap they have left behind in their home countries has been filled by Ukrainians willing to work for even less money than them!
I’m not sure of the point that you are making about Poland’s economic performance vis-a-vis Greece and Portugal, other than that the Poles have not been so stupid as to join the Fourth Reich, er, sorry, I mean the Eurozone.
The return to capitalism was not easy for any communist country, but Poland has done well.
The country now has a per capita GDP of $30,000 in PPP terms, and $15,000 in market terms. The unemployment rate is under 5%.
Per capita GDP has doubled since the end of communism, and Poland has seen uninterrupted economic growth since 1992. Growth even continued uninterrupted through the world financial crisis of the last decade. Poland has grown more than nearly any other ex-Soviet bloc country (I think Azerbaijan, Belarus, and maybe Estonia have grown more).
Some "collapse".
What do you suppose its per capita GDP and unemployment rates would be if not for emigration to Western Europe? These emigrants also improve Poland's current account by sending remittances home, and some return to Poland as well. Probably more will return as Poland continues to converge with Western Europe while avoiding the hellscape of "diversity".
The only reason there was no emigration before 1989 is that it was mostly prohibited. Prior to the USA implementing immigration control many Poles emigrated in those days as well. Chicago was known as the largest Polish city in the world outside of Warsaw. It's also my understanding that many Poles moved to the Ruhr Area in Germany in those times as well.
The author’s fear is palpable. Putin’s electoral quasi-defeat has highlighted his lack of support, unsurprising after 19 years in power. The rest is just the standard pro-Putin propaganda lines we’ve all heard a thousand times.
Are trolls paid by the comment? That would explain this repetition of total nonsense. If Putin’s half of the electorate is quasi-defeat, what is Trump’s quarter of electorate, and even smaller fraction of the electorate who supported Merkel’s party or Macron?
For most Russians, the difference between hypocritical Western liberals who want to dominate the world with their "values" (and military and economic means for spreading them) and white supremacists is hardly that big, both are a consequence of a similar kind of arrogance towards the rest of the world. Certainly, some white supremacists may under some circumstances be ready to accept Russians as fellow whites, but probably, the path back to regarding them as Asian subhumans is never too long.
Russians are mostly white, but Russia is a multinational and multiracial Eurasian country that is very far from being "racially pure", even as far as many ethnic Russians are concerned, and racism in the narrow sense has hardly ever had much support in Russia. Russia's main religion is Orthodox Christianity, but Islam and Buddhism are also domestic religions in Russia, and there has been an adversarial relationship between Western Christianity and Orthodox Christianity for centuries.
Ideologically, Western alt-right ideologues would be much more likely to find relatively widespread support for their ideas in Poland, the Baltic states, and among nationalists in Western Ukraine - mainly among the most Russophobic elements of European societies. Much of the daily hatred against "the Russians" in the Anglophone media is full of unambiguos bigotry, and even if some of the people believing in Western white identity are currently less extreme with respect to Russia than the liberal racist bigots who think that they are progressive because they hate Russians rather than Mexicans, this is rather a kind of liberals acting as racist supremacists than a genuine split between these two Western ideologies.
In Russia, the constant aggressive rhetoric from Western countries will hardly lead to Russians rejecting the liberal West while embracing nationalist Westerners concentrating on white identity, rather both versions of Western ideology are seen as similarly disgusting. It is doubtful whether in Soviet times, many people really believed in the official anti-imperialist Soviet ideology because the propaganda was too artificial. Now, no special propaganda efforts are needed, the aggressive, arrogant statement of Western politicians and journalists can simply be shown in the original.
“Those who fantasize about Russia being interested in “Europe”, “White identity” or “Western Christianity” are only kidding themselves.”
Firstly and obviously, Russia is in Europe. Here it appears you are using a straw-man in an attempt inject your own ideological narrative.
Nobody is speaking about “white identity” with Russia, the new traditionalist parties that are gaining ground in western Europe, are talking about is “European identity.” (Which of course includes race but also means culture, religion, history, linguistics and so forth) Which Putin also is talking about in his own words, creating a “Greater Europe.”
“At the heart of Russia’s long-term foreign policy is the creation of a “Greater Europe”. This phrase has not got much attention in the press, but the Kremlin has been repeating it constantly for many years.
http://russialist.org/business-new-europe-putins-vision-building-a-greater-europe-by-2050/
If you had any insight into the political situation in the west you would know that any politician that spoke of white identity as something that was good or even existed they would be arrested for hate crime. Only black identity, Jewish identity, Muslim identity, gay identity and so forth are approved by the western states.
Nor is anybody speaking about Russia joining “western Christianity” there is no such thing, only Christianity. European Christianity(Hint* Russia lies in Europe).
“most Russians “Europe” reeks of Napoleon,”
-That would be pretty funny if Russians did not know on which continent they lived.
At the tzarist court french was the conversation language.
Many Dutch traders lived in St Petersburg, the bolsjewist coup in November 1917 made them them leave.
European Russia is as European as say Hungary or Bulgaria.
The USSR was anti capitalist, thus anti western.
FDR's foolishness was to give E Europe to Stalin.
His vain hope, as he said 'that he hoped that the E European countries would civilise Stalin'.
It did not happen.
Former miner Chrustjow was not a Stalin, but he hated capitalism, that let miners die for profit.
The problem with the communist rulers was that practically none of them had any education more than primary school.
F.W. Deakin and G.R. Storry, 'The case of Richard Sorge', New York, 1966
The naivity of the communist rulers makes one smile now, at the time is was quite different.
But, the naivity of men like Sorge who risked their lives, for an ideal, Sorge was executed, for spying, who had a good education, is unbelievable.
For most Russians, the difference between hypocritical Western liberals who want to dominate the world with their "values" (and military and economic means for spreading them) and white supremacists is hardly that big, both are a consequence of a similar kind of arrogance towards the rest of the world. Certainly, some white supremacists may under some circumstances be ready to accept Russians as fellow whites, but probably, the path back to regarding them as Asian subhumans is never too long.
Russians are mostly white, but Russia is a multinational and multiracial Eurasian country that is very far from being "racially pure", even as far as many ethnic Russians are concerned, and racism in the narrow sense has hardly ever had much support in Russia. Russia's main religion is Orthodox Christianity, but Islam and Buddhism are also domestic religions in Russia, and there has been an adversarial relationship between Western Christianity and Orthodox Christianity for centuries.
Ideologically, Western alt-right ideologues would be much more likely to find relatively widespread support for their ideas in Poland, the Baltic states, and among nationalists in Western Ukraine - mainly among the most Russophobic elements of European societies. Much of the daily hatred against "the Russians" in the Anglophone media is full of unambiguos bigotry, and even if some of the people believing in Western white identity are currently less extreme with respect to Russia than the liberal racist bigots who think that they are progressive because they hate Russians rather than Mexicans, this is rather a kind of liberals acting as racist supremacists than a genuine split between these two Western ideologies.
In Russia, the constant aggressive rhetoric from Western countries will hardly lead to Russians rejecting the liberal West while embracing nationalist Westerners concentrating on white identity, rather both versions of Western ideology are seen as similarly disgusting. It is doubtful whether in Soviet times, many people really believed in the official anti-imperialist Soviet ideology because the propaganda was too artificial. Now, no special propaganda efforts are needed, the aggressive, arrogant statement of Western politicians and journalists can simply be shown in the original.
You posit a strawman caricature of the alt-right. Yes, there are retarded people in the alt-right who think Russia will usher in some golden dawn of white global supremacy, but I think most of us just recognize that Russians are our common allies against the ZOG despots who illegitimately rule throughout the West. It’s ignorant if not dishonest to point to the most embarrassing elements of a rival group and proclaims those elements to be representative of the entire group.
You may have heard it a thousand times but it seems all goes over your head. The Saker is rightly concerned that things are not shaping up to well, for the world as whole and only the smugly complacent or totally ignorant would not share his concern.
Assad of course hasn’t won. ”
Has US in Afghanistan ? Unless you see the grinning by the psychopaths who arm twisted Obama and later Trump in sending more soldiers and more bombs MOAB including as evidence, I don’t see how America is not losing and bleeding to death and American slowly losing in domains of -economic,emotional, basic human dignities and freedom .
It seems Bin Ledeen not only cost America in trillions and in persuasive power ( of foreign nations ) but at home as well where one sees more drifting towards degeneration epitomized by racism,violence ,,scapegoating of other, corruption at public level ( a good marker of poverty and awareness of the disappearing opportunities and breakdown of collective identities ) and fascination and worshipping of organized violences known as military in airport,school,media,Super Bowl and Hollywood. , worst also in the religious places like churches .
Uri Avnery writes that the only language zionists understand is force.
Two forces that see force as the only means, disaster.
The British empire was far more cunning, display of force, mere bluff, diplomacy, bribery, blackmail, propaganda.
The British never fought large scale wars, they had great difficulty in even beating the Boers, they lost WWI.
The wars they won were against peoples with far less advanced weapons.
And they lost WWII, alas they still live in the illusion that they won both world wars.
The French have the same illusions, their defeat in May June 1940 is conveniently forgotten, as that they, like the British, lost WWI.
That’s really detached from the real world.
“the two biggest current ills of the world are the Anglo envy and the Zionist greed”
I can agree with that, and add that both of these ills are very much present in the US. A rejection of the host countries of those two ills is in order if the US is to survive and become an equal of both Russia and China. Why should the US be influenced by two small and deviant countries , either or both of which would be nothing if not for their influence over US politics.
I would love to see both the UK and Israel outcast by the rest of the world’s nations and relegated to association only with each other. If two shitty little countries ever deserved each other, it’s those two.
The entertainment value of this piece is priceless.
RN, I had to give you the ‘troll’ tag because there’s no ‘neocon shill’ tag in the options. It’s OK, though. You qualify for both.
What we need at Unz.com is a South Korean columnist for whom it is always an historic watershed moment, centering around South Korea. Since South Korea has a bigger economy than Russia does, he will be more correct than Saker is. For the record, "hasbara troll" = "anybody the flathead Russian nationalists don't like." E.g., Russians stupidly treated Elon Musk like shit, literally spat on him when he went to Russia trying to buy rockets (Q: What kind of country produces rocket scientists who literally spit on people for trying to buy rockets? A: Russia); in a galactic case of the worm turning, Musk is now eating the Russian space launch industries' lunch. So, naturally, Russian flatheads hate his guts and call him "a Zionist tool" (apparently, being a billionaire means you go from "hasbara troll" to "Zionist tool).
Russian flatheads are great at alienating everyone. I'm a natural ally, but I'm too good at noticing to miss what complete assholes Russian flatheads are.
You absolutely hit the nail on the head.
“has anything substantively changed?”
Yes, McMaster’s purging of neocon holdovers from the Obama administration has been stopped short of cleaning house. The whole reason for Trump’s firing of McMaster was that he was being advised by neocon central characters that McMaster was an antisemite and was unjustly persecuting innocent jews.
I would call that a substantial change. Oh, and BTW, Bolton is obviously deranged in case you never noticed.
Some excepts from his speech: DAVID HOGG: "The cold grasp of corruption shackles the District of Columbia. The winter is over. Change is here. The sun shines on a new day and the day is ours.
If you listen real close you can hear the people in power shaking.
Today is the beginning of spring, and tomorrow is the beginning of democracy.
This is the start of the spring and the blossoming of our democracy. Thank you, all. God bless you and God bless America. We can and we will change the world."
Prior to his speech on Good Morning America: "Today we are going to start a revolution."
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/03/24/david_hogg_on_gun_control_we_are_going_to_make_this_a_voting_issue.html
I don’t know if anyone else noticed, but David Hogg’s skull is obviously deformed. Look at photos of him. His head is warped.
It seems Bin Ledeen not only cost America in trillions and in persuasive power ( of foreign nations ) but at home as well where one sees more drifting towards degeneration epitomized by racism,violence ,,scapegoating of other, corruption at public level ( a good marker of poverty and awareness of the disappearing opportunities and breakdown of collective identities ) and fascination and worshipping of organized violences known as military in airport,school,media,Super Bowl and Hollywood. , worst also in the religious places like churches .
Bin Ledeen…that’s funny, and accurate.
Sorry, but that is just totally wrong. North Korea has offered for years to negotiate bilaterally with the US, it has always been the US that has refused. Up to now.
You are mistaken. The US and North Korea negotiated many times. In 1985 the North Koreans acceded to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty but did not complete an International Atomic Agency safeguards agreement. In 1993 they gave notice about withdrawing from the treaty but suspended the decision after discussions with the US. In 1994 Jimmy Carter became the first US president to visit North Korea. Later that year the Clinton administration and North Korea signed the Agreed Framework to freeze their nuclear program. In 2000 Secretary of State Madeleine Albright visited Pyongyang. She met with Kim Jong Il in order to prepare a visit by President Bill Clinton. The talks failed. In 2002 the Agreed Framework broke down. George W. Bush accused North Korea of cheating by secretly pursuing a uranium enrichment program. Following the collapse of the Agreed Framework and North Korea’s withdrawal from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, China hosted talks with North Korea known as the six-party talks. Throughout the talks, Pyongyang insisted it would not give up its nuclear weapons program. In 2006 North Korea conducted its first nuclear test. In 2009 a new round of six party talks collapsed because Nort Korea refused to grant international inspectors the permission to visit. In 2011 Kim Jong Il died and his son Kim Jong Un took over. 2012 is the crucial point. President Obama tried to force North Korea back to the negotiating table by increasing sanctions. Nothing came out of it. The situation started to deteriorate rapidly after the election of President Trump. He threatens North korea with fire and fury unless it desists from its nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches and forces China and Russia, North Korea’s main backers to go along with tougher sanctions. Since they do not want a major war on their border they go along. Shortly after Kim Jong Un asks for a meeting which President Trump has accepted. Call it US surrender if you want.
Aside from that, why would any country take the US for its word on any negotiations?
- Reagan's deal with Gorbachov for no NATO expansion - broken.
- Bush I tells Saddam it's OK to take on Kuwait for slant drilling into Iraqi oil fields - reneged.
- Clinton bombs Serbia to take the heat of Monica Lewinski's dress.
- Bush II pulls out of ABM Treaty.
- The 9-11 hoax and subsequent invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq based on lies.
- Obama takes out Gaddafi.
This is a short list.
The North Koreans may be many things, but they aren't idiots. The fact that Bonkers Bolton, Nutty Nikki Haley et al care less that NK could wipe out Seoul with conventional weapons speaks volumes. These people are dangerous and need to be declared incompetent before putting them in the looney bin.
North Korea's position has been clear for decades: the US has to leave the Korean peninsula. When a state of war still exists with the US, why would they give up weapons?
“What matters most now, is that the most powerful factions of the AngloZionist Empire’s ruling elites are making a concerted effort to create a unified anti-Russian coalition.”
Yep
The Anglo-Zionist Empire is trying to force Russia to concede, to bow and beg. The Anglo-Zionist Empire is insatiable and amoral.
Since then, it is, in my opinion, just a pretext.
I went by bus from Damascus to Deir az Zor, then by taxi to Al Hassakeh.
Just near the rivers is any permanent habitation, completely insignificant.
Except for the large oil deposits. Since the discovery of light crude petroleum in the Syrian desert it has become a centre for the country’s petroleum extraction industry.
If indeed oil was found, this, in combination with irrigation, may well have changed the picture profoundly.
I have stopped reading your full-of-hot-air tirades.
Besides, I have always found your mien to be utterly disgusting.
Some good comments here by Twodees Partain and Jilles Dykstra…
Also notice that various squawks from the non-reality based community are being mostly ignored…a good sign…
Same with the US Southwest. I wonder if the OP thinks the Sahara is becoming desert too?
Far less desert than you think.
My Syria visit was around 1985, did not see any oil pumping, the river dams were under construction.
If indeed oil was found, this, in combination with irrigation, may well have changed the picture profoundly.
Yep
The Anglo-Zionist Empire is trying to force Russia to concede, to bow and beg. The Anglo-Zionist Empire is insatiable and amoral.
Until Wilson, I think, morality was not an issue in foreign politics.
Since then, it is, in my opinion, just a pretext.
It seems Bin Ledeen not only cost America in trillions and in persuasive power ( of foreign nations ) but at home as well where one sees more drifting towards degeneration epitomized by racism,violence ,,scapegoating of other, corruption at public level ( a good marker of poverty and awareness of the disappearing opportunities and breakdown of collective identities ) and fascination and worshipping of organized violences known as military in airport,school,media,Super Bowl and Hollywood. , worst also in the religious places like churches .
De Gaulle was of the opinion that the USA tried to solve any problem with force.
Uri Avnery writes that the only language zionists understand is force.
Two forces that see force as the only means, disaster.
The British empire was far more cunning, display of force, mere bluff, diplomacy, bribery, blackmail, propaganda.
The British never fought large scale wars, they had great difficulty in even beating the Boers, they lost WWI.
The wars they won were against peoples with far less advanced weapons.
And they lost WWII, alas they still live in the illusion that they won both world wars.
The French have the same illusions, their defeat in May June 1940 is conveniently forgotten, as that they, like the British, lost WWI.
Edward H. Spicer, ‘Cycles of Conquest, The Impact of Spain, Mexico, and the United States of the Southwest’, 1533 – 1960′, Tucson, 1962, 1970
Far less desert than you think.
Firstly and obviously, Russia is in Europe. Here it appears you are using a straw-man in an attempt inject your own ideological narrative.
Nobody is speaking about "white identity" with Russia, the new traditionalist parties that are gaining ground in western Europe, are talking about is "European identity." (Which of course includes race but also means culture, religion, history, linguistics and so forth) Which Putin also is talking about in his own words, creating a "Greater Europe."
"At the heart of Russia’s long-term foreign policy is the creation of a “Greater Europe”. This phrase has not got much attention in the press, but the Kremlin has been repeating it constantly for many years.
http://russialist.org/business-new-europe-putins-vision-building-a-greater-europe-by-2050/
If you had any insight into the political situation in the west you would know that any politician that spoke of white identity as something that was good or even existed they would be arrested for hate crime. Only black identity, Jewish identity, Muslim identity, gay identity and so forth are approved by the western states.
Nor is anybody speaking about Russia joining "western Christianity" there is no such thing, only Christianity. European Christianity(Hint* Russia lies in Europe).
"most Russians “Europe” reeks of Napoleon,"
-That would be pretty funny if Russians did not know on which continent they lived.
Europe geographically ends at the Ural mountains.
At the tzarist court french was the conversation language.
Many Dutch traders lived in St Petersburg, the bolsjewist coup in November 1917 made them them leave.
European Russia is as European as say Hungary or Bulgaria.
The USSR was anti capitalist, thus anti western.
FDR’s foolishness was to give E Europe to Stalin.
His vain hope, as he said ‘that he hoped that the E European countries would civilise Stalin’.
It did not happen.
Former miner Chrustjow was not a Stalin, but he hated capitalism, that let miners die for profit.
The problem with the communist rulers was that practically none of them had any education more than primary school.
F.W. Deakin and G.R. Storry, ‘The case of Richard Sorge’, New York, 1966
The naivity of the communist rulers makes one smile now, at the time is was quite different.
But, the naivity of men like Sorge who risked their lives, for an ideal, Sorge was executed, for spying, who had a good education, is unbelievable.
You’re really something, Jilles.
And what had he in return, Austria? Greece?
OTOH what did your large very large education give you, other than miserable skills in foreign languages?Jilles, thank you, you’re a good laugh.
What we need at Unz.com is a South Korean columnist for whom it is always an historic watershed moment, centering around South Korea. Since South Korea has a bigger economy than Russia does, he will be more correct than Saker is. For the record, "hasbara troll" = "anybody the flathead Russian nationalists don't like." E.g., Russians stupidly treated Elon Musk like shit, literally spat on him when he went to Russia trying to buy rockets (Q: What kind of country produces rocket scientists who literally spit on people for trying to buy rockets? A: Russia); in a galactic case of the worm turning, Musk is now eating the Russian space launch industries' lunch. So, naturally, Russian flatheads hate his guts and call him "a Zionist tool" (apparently, being a billionaire means you go from "hasbara troll" to "Zionist tool).
Russian flatheads are great at alienating everyone. I'm a natural ally, but I'm too good at noticing to miss what complete assholes Russian flatheads are.
Same sentiment exactly.
What we need at Unz.com is a South Korean columnist for whom it is always an historic watershed moment, centering around South Korea. Since South Korea has a bigger economy than Russia does, he will be more correct than Saker is. For the record, "hasbara troll" = "anybody the flathead Russian nationalists don't like." E.g., Russians stupidly treated Elon Musk like shit, literally spat on him when he went to Russia trying to buy rockets (Q: What kind of country produces rocket scientists who literally spit on people for trying to buy rockets? A: Russia); in a galactic case of the worm turning, Musk is now eating the Russian space launch industries' lunch. So, naturally, Russian flatheads hate his guts and call him "a Zionist tool" (apparently, being a billionaire means you go from "hasbara troll" to "Zionist tool).
Russian flatheads are great at alienating everyone. I'm a natural ally, but I'm too good at noticing to miss what complete assholes Russian flatheads are.
” what complete assholes Russian flatheads are. ”
These assholes until now succeeded in escaping the USA yoke, and defeated the USA in Syria.
They also built the St Petersburg Peking railway, transport time four days.
They launched the first satellite, and constructed the best machine gun ever, the Kalashnikov.
They constructed the still, as far as I know, biggest plane ever, a six engined Antonov.
And these assholes may well be technologically far superior, militarily, to the USA now.
Compare all this with a Bolton who is so stupid that, when he was at the UN, caused great difficulty with the staff in holding their laughter.
Or a Bush jr who, when given advice by radio in a debate, yelled ‘keep your mouth shut’.
And how about Star Wars Reagan ?
His press conferences were hilarious, as a good actor he knew all the answers before by heart, alas the journalists often asked the wrong questions.
From your post, you sound like a Russian nationalist, or perhaps a Russophile, while also displaying a certain contempt for those “Third Worlders.” In doing so, your kind proves to be no better than those degenerate angloid-imperialist demon-religionists.
Indeed, I do feel that even if Russia may act non-imperialist for now, slavoids as a people are no less white supremacist than their “great” anglo-saxon brethren. There are many slavoid names here who prove my point.
I would like to think that all peoples have been given different “gifts.” So, Russia has been gifted in ways you mention, but like all white nations it has also been cursed with… Christianity, that pagan polytheist faith of the metaphorical cannibals.
https://www.nobeliefs.com/communion/communion.htm
A not-so-friendly warning… Be careful of what you exult, how much you exult, for that exultation can prove to be quite fleeting.
For most Russians, the difference between hypocritical Western liberals who want to dominate the world with their "values" (and military and economic means for spreading them) and white supremacists is hardly that big, both are a consequence of a similar kind of arrogance towards the rest of the world. Certainly, some white supremacists may under some circumstances be ready to accept Russians as fellow whites, but probably, the path back to regarding them as Asian subhumans is never too long.
Russians are mostly white, but Russia is a multinational and multiracial Eurasian country that is very far from being "racially pure", even as far as many ethnic Russians are concerned, and racism in the narrow sense has hardly ever had much support in Russia. Russia's main religion is Orthodox Christianity, but Islam and Buddhism are also domestic religions in Russia, and there has been an adversarial relationship between Western Christianity and Orthodox Christianity for centuries.
Ideologically, Western alt-right ideologues would be much more likely to find relatively widespread support for their ideas in Poland, the Baltic states, and among nationalists in Western Ukraine - mainly among the most Russophobic elements of European societies. Much of the daily hatred against "the Russians" in the Anglophone media is full of unambiguos bigotry, and even if some of the people believing in Western white identity are currently less extreme with respect to Russia than the liberal racist bigots who think that they are progressive because they hate Russians rather than Mexicans, this is rather a kind of liberals acting as racist supremacists than a genuine split between these two Western ideologies.
In Russia, the constant aggressive rhetoric from Western countries will hardly lead to Russians rejecting the liberal West while embracing nationalist Westerners concentrating on white identity, rather both versions of Western ideology are seen as similarly disgusting. It is doubtful whether in Soviet times, many people really believed in the official anti-imperialist Soviet ideology because the propaganda was too artificial. Now, no special propaganda efforts are needed, the aggressive, arrogant statement of Western politicians and journalists can simply be shown in the original.
“Certainly, some white supremacists may under some circumstances be ready to accept Russians as fellow whites, but probably, the path back to regarding them as Asian subhumans is never too long.”
There is a great deal of truth to that. The primary reason is Germanic culture. The Germanic eventually will see the Slav, and Russians most particularly, as something lesser, if not necessarily sub-human. The Nazis were far from the first Germanics to label Slavs untermenschen, the same charge of being sub-human that the Nazis leveled at Jews.
Angles and Saxons, Jutes and Frisians, were Germanic tribes. WASP culture is Germanic.
Russia cannot risk trusting ‘conservative’ elements in the West that are culturally Germanic or religiously sola fideist or otherwise pro Jewish. Nor can Russia trust ‘conservative’ elements in the West that are atheist/agnostic.
and life conveniences as dwellings, gadgets. and transportation.
But that is only questionable part of the culture. Germans never had such a geniuses in literature, as Tolstoy, Dostoyevsky, Checkhow, Saltikov-Schedrin Sholokhov. etc, Also in music as Chajkovsky, Khatachurian, Shostakovitch etc. or poets like Pushkin.
If you see TCM old movies almost all music was was composed by Russian composers.
No…Russian ‘flatheads’ are great at alienating crazy cat ladies and potatoheads…
This is entirely a good thing…
http://countryballs.net/_nw/45/72541771.png
Excellent summary!!!!. But to help the understanding, it would be helpful to show how the Korean negotiations inter mesh with US attacking the Levant and Afghanistan and Libya.
For your own peace of mind please click on the button “Commenters to Ignore” and enter “Anatoly Karlin” as the one on top. As I have. I could not recommend more highly the feeling of breezy cleanliness that comes from removing the stench of Karlin’s yellow diarrhoea. You are lowering yourself to his level if you continue on the pointless debating.
You certainly got a point.
That reflect much about you. Either you speak rationally over Karlin's comment content, or simply ignore him. Don't track his comment & whine over his character. He didn't invite you & the rest like Kiza to read his comment.
There is a great deal of truth to that. The primary reason is Germanic culture. The Germanic eventually will see the Slav, and Russians most particularly, as something lesser, if not necessarily sub-human. The Nazis were far from the first Germanics to label Slavs untermenschen, the same charge of being sub-human that the Nazis leveled at Jews.
Angles and Saxons, Jutes and Frisians, were Germanic tribes. WASP culture is Germanic.
Russia cannot risk trusting 'conservative' elements in the West that are culturally Germanic or religiously sola fideist or otherwise pro Jewish. Nor can Russia trust 'conservative' elements in the West that are atheist/agnostic.
Germanic tribes were always ahead of Slavic people like Russians in technology, production, science,
and life conveniences as dwellings, gadgets. and transportation.
But that is only questionable part of the culture. Germans never had such a geniuses in literature, as Tolstoy, Dostoyevsky, Checkhow, Saltikov-Schedrin Sholokhov. etc, Also in music as Chajkovsky, Khatachurian, Shostakovitch etc. or poets like Pushkin.
If you see TCM old movies almost all music was was composed by Russian composers.
Beethoven, Mozart, Bach, Wagner, Haydn, Handel, Liszt, Brahms, von Weber, Gluck, etc.
The Germans are without a doubt the most accomplished people in the field of classical music.
Russians and Italians make up the next tier.
You're more on point with literature, where Germans don't have a fist tier reputation as far as I can tell. But the English do.
Anon from TN
Are trolls paid by the comment? That would explain this repetition of total nonsense. If Putin’s half of the electorate is quasi-defeat, what is Trump’s quarter of electorate, and even smaller fraction of the electorate who supported Merkel’s party or Macron?
There is a great deal of truth to that. The primary reason is Germanic culture. The Germanic eventually will see the Slav, and Russians most particularly, as something lesser, if not necessarily sub-human. The Nazis were far from the first Germanics to label Slavs untermenschen, the same charge of being sub-human that the Nazis leveled at Jews.
Angles and Saxons, Jutes and Frisians, were Germanic tribes. WASP culture is Germanic.
Russia cannot risk trusting 'conservative' elements in the West that are culturally Germanic or religiously sola fideist or otherwise pro Jewish. Nor can Russia trust 'conservative' elements in the West that are atheist/agnostic.
You make an interesting point. Just to demonstrate: Chamberlain (Houston Stewart) was “corrected” by IIRC Hitler himself once Chamberlain deviated from his “Aryanism” and dared to assume that Russians, in the end, might be Aryan people. What is more interesting, however, is the difference between de-nazification of Western and Eastern Germans before reunification in 1989. There was a gigantic, actually, difference.
Altough there is common opinion that difference between West and East Germany is result of split between West and East after WW2, one should take in account that East Germany is mainly Germanized Slavs. So there is still up until today leftovers of Slavic cultural background se Luzic Serbs for that matter. Until 14. century there East Germany was still very Slavic...
A not-so-friendly warning... Be careful of what you exult, how much you exult, for that exultation can prove to be quite fleeting.
If you know of a better term than ‘Third World‘, please share it with us. I cannot think of another word that summarises people living outside West and the old ‘Second World‘ (mostly Russia and its surroundings).
Religion might be a ‘curse’, or not, based on how it is practised and understood. I am not sure why only Christianity would be be particularly cursed.
My point is about geography and demographics: we all have ‘gifts’, but any thinking analysis of resources-geography and population will confirm that Russia has been quite lucky. Some other places less so, and some places are outright unlucky. It has nothing to do with ‘philo’ this or that, or its reverse. It is simply irrational to fight a hopeless fight out of spite against Russia. One sees a lot of Third World people (that term again, sorry), who are eagerly joining in Russia demonisation without understanding the consequences for themselves. Just because their late hero, Barak the Russia-hater, mindlessly escalated the conflict, doesn’t mean it is right.
Your literacy is clear now, stop posting.
and life conveniences as dwellings, gadgets. and transportation.
But that is only questionable part of the culture. Germans never had such a geniuses in literature, as Tolstoy, Dostoyevsky, Checkhow, Saltikov-Schedrin Sholokhov. etc, Also in music as Chajkovsky, Khatachurian, Shostakovitch etc. or poets like Pushkin.
If you see TCM old movies almost all music was was composed by Russian composers.
Wagner, Bach? In literature Schiller and Goethe somehow come to mind? Did I miss something?
As far as the literature goes, only English language literature can stand the comparison with Russian. Music is more widespread: with all due respect, I would put Bach, Vivaldi, and Albinoni above Tchaikovsky. I would certainly list Bulgakov next to Tolstoy, Pushkin, and Dostoevsky, but not the others mentioned. Then again, there is no accounting for tastes.
Only gathering of Walkire area is worth something. the rest of his Music is banal.
Only Beethoven measures up. Probably better than Russians.
Bach's music is too difficult for average orient.
I never red anything from Schiller.
I did read Erik Maria Remarque "All quiet on Western Front" (I do very much recommending it for Historians) who want to know why Germans lost the WW1. His second book is not too bad either.
(About sabotage unit of German army during war). Good book also.)
I did read some poems from Goethe. They were really pathetic. (Like Rose)
Anon from TN
Even when the Saker has a strong case, he manages to overstate it. Russia prevented planned breakup of Syria into a bunch of impotent Bantustans and turned the war around with remarkably limited forces. But the war in Syria will go on for a year or two yet. After the head-choppers (created, funded and armed by the West and allied Gulf satrapies) are cleared from the Damascus suburbs, Assad has to clear these bandits from Idlib, meanwhile allowing Turks to do maximum damage to the Kurds, egged on by the US and its vassals. Then he needs to kick the US and allies from the Eastern Syria to retake oil, and finally kick the Turks out. As neither Russia nor Iran will sell him out, this is inevitable, but will take a lot of time. Putin also spoiled the US game in Ukraine (as the saying goes, Ukraine without Crimea is like an elite stallion without balls), but it will run around like headless chicken for a couple of years yet. Very likely in the end Putin will be the defender of its territorial integrity, as I don’t see him allowing Poland, Hungary, or Romania to take the parts of the corpse they want.
So, nothing much happened this month. Russia showed its teeth, but it was doing it for a few years now. The language became more blunt, but as they say in the US, talk is cheap. Russia will keep throwing monkey wrenches in the works of the Empire, but there is nothing new in it, either. The hysterics of the losers, like current UK theatrics, false flags, etc., will continue unabated. March will become April, then May, and so on. The mills of history will keep grinding slowly, but they will grind exceedingly fine.
Michael, now listen to me: I want you to put some effort into these posts. You hear? This just won’t do.
Anon from TN
As far as the literature goes, only English language literature can stand the comparison with Russian. Music is more widespread: with all due respect, I would put Bach, Vivaldi, and Albinoni above Tchaikovsky. I would certainly list Bulgakov next to Tolstoy, Pushkin, and Dostoevsky, but not the others mentioned. Then again, there is no accounting for tastes.
Even when the Saker has a strong case, he manages to overstate it. Russia prevented planned breakup of Syria into a bunch of impotent Bantustans and turned the war around with remarkably limited forces. But the war in Syria will go on for a year or two yet. After the head-choppers (created, funded and armed by the West and allied Gulf satrapies) are cleared from the Damascus suburbs, Assad has to clear these bandits from Idlib, meanwhile allowing Turks to do maximum damage to the Kurds, egged on by the US and its vassals. Then he needs to kick the US and allies from the Eastern Syria to retake oil, and finally kick the Turks out. As neither Russia nor Iran will sell him out, this is inevitable, but will take a lot of time. Putin also spoiled the US game in Ukraine (as the saying goes, Ukraine without Crimea is like an elite stallion without balls), but it will run around like headless chicken for a couple of years yet. Very likely in the end Putin will be the defender of its territorial integrity, as I don’t see him allowing Poland, Hungary, or Romania to take the parts of the corpse they want.
So, nothing much happened this month. Russia showed its teeth, but it was doing it for a few years now. The language became more blunt, but as they say in the US, talk is cheap. Russia will keep throwing monkey wrenches in the works of the Empire, but there is nothing new in it, either. The hysterics of the losers, like current UK theatrics, false flags, etc., will continue unabated. March will become April, then May, and so on. The mills of history will keep grinding slowly, but they will grind exceedingly fine.
Largely correct, but time is on Russia’s side, less so America’s.
“…I think that is very important. I find it rather odd when some people from the alt-right project their ideals on Russia…”
I think you project too much in this statement. I and a lot of others admire Russia because they’re not completely pozzed by the Jews. We want that too. The only way I can see we will get it is to get rid of the Jews. Deport them and never let them have any say over us ever again. We’ve tried to work with them for thousands of years and the only respite we’ve ever had is when we deported them and kept them out. This is the only known 100% verified, tried and working technique for dealing with the Jews.
Quartermaster, is that you?
All trolls of the same paymaster look alike. All copy-paste from the same script. Boring, really. But look on the bright side: you need neither brains nor education to land that job.
Even when the Saker has a strong case, he manages to overstate it. Russia prevented planned breakup of Syria into a bunch of impotent Bantustans and turned the war around with remarkably limited forces. But the war in Syria will go on for a year or two yet. After the head-choppers (created, funded and armed by the West and allied Gulf satrapies) are cleared from the Damascus suburbs, Assad has to clear these bandits from Idlib, meanwhile allowing Turks to do maximum damage to the Kurds, egged on by the US and its vassals. Then he needs to kick the US and allies from the Eastern Syria to retake oil, and finally kick the Turks out. As neither Russia nor Iran will sell him out, this is inevitable, but will take a lot of time. Putin also spoiled the US game in Ukraine (as the saying goes, Ukraine without Crimea is like an elite stallion without balls), but it will run around like headless chicken for a couple of years yet. Very likely in the end Putin will be the defender of its territorial integrity, as I don’t see him allowing Poland, Hungary, or Romania to take the parts of the corpse they want.
So, nothing much happened this month. Russia showed its teeth, but it was doing it for a few years now. The language became more blunt, but as they say in the US, talk is cheap. Russia will keep throwing monkey wrenches in the works of the Empire, but there is nothing new in it, either. The hysterics of the losers, like current UK theatrics, false flags, etc., will continue unabated. March will become April, then May, and so on. The mills of history will keep grinding slowly, but they will grind exceedingly fine.
a grand bargain involving Pakistan ,Taliban ( Kabul) and Russia can upend the entire game US is playing . Can it happen? Pakistan is compromised corrupt and Saudi leaning but the essential survival issues are in play here for Pakistan . They might yet turn a page after all these years of abuse and mistreatment . Russia and china should offer now Iran the full membership of SCO and initiate a paradigmatic shift involving China Russia Iran and Pakistan . Russia should try to woo Israel to its side by promising “be a honest broker ” in future dealings . Arab Iran Syria and Palestine all can evolve further and work for common interest of the humanity . Despite neocon’s mischaracterization ,Israel has long been accepted as a de-facto country by the Arabs and the Iran yrs ago.
Pakistan is more like China-leaning. China always used its rivalry with India. Now China does not give a hoot about India, whereas India, having lost the competition with China, is still obsessed with China. Taliban is a Pakistani creation. So, if China is willing to use its assets in the region, Russia might go along just to spite the US (as an added bonus, spite India at the same time, as its current government is cozying up to the US).
Are you having a larf or is this a variation of the keep your enemies closer strategy?
Israel only has one side and that is Israel's side. The US has given Israel countless billions and assistance of every kind imaginable and since when has Israel ever been on the side of the US? Give the Russians a little more credit than thinking they'll fall for that one.
Anon from TN
All trolls of the same paymaster look alike. All copy-paste from the same script. Boring, really. But look on the bright side: you need neither brains nor education to land that job.
Wagner?
Only gathering of Walkire area is worth something. the rest of his Music is banal.
Only Beethoven measures up. Probably better than Russians.
Bach’s music is too difficult for average orient.
I never red anything from Schiller.
I did read Erik Maria Remarque “All quiet on Western Front” (I do very much recommending it for Historians) who want to know why Germans lost the WW1. His second book is not too bad either.
(About sabotage unit of German army during war). Good book also.)
I did read some poems from Goethe. They were really pathetic. (Like Rose)
It’s wonderful how you remind me of the third grade.
Even when the Saker has a strong case, he manages to overstate it. Russia prevented planned breakup of Syria into a bunch of impotent Bantustans and turned the war around with remarkably limited forces. But the war in Syria will go on for a year or two yet. After the head-choppers (created, funded and armed by the West and allied Gulf satrapies) are cleared from the Damascus suburbs, Assad has to clear these bandits from Idlib, meanwhile allowing Turks to do maximum damage to the Kurds, egged on by the US and its vassals. Then he needs to kick the US and allies from the Eastern Syria to retake oil, and finally kick the Turks out. As neither Russia nor Iran will sell him out, this is inevitable, but will take a lot of time. Putin also spoiled the US game in Ukraine (as the saying goes, Ukraine without Crimea is like an elite stallion without balls), but it will run around like headless chicken for a couple of years yet. Very likely in the end Putin will be the defender of its territorial integrity, as I don’t see him allowing Poland, Hungary, or Romania to take the parts of the corpse they want.
So, nothing much happened this month. Russia showed its teeth, but it was doing it for a few years now. The language became more blunt, but as they say in the US, talk is cheap. Russia will keep throwing monkey wrenches in the works of the Empire, but there is nothing new in it, either. The hysterics of the losers, like current UK theatrics, false flags, etc., will continue unabated. March will become April, then May, and so on. The mills of history will keep grinding slowly, but they will grind exceedingly fine.
What you need to watch is Hungarians. Whatever Hungarians will do rest of the Warsaw countries will follow. (Even Poland somehow reluctantly.
Hungary only wants a small piece of Trans-Carpathian region populated by Hungarians. Poland wants much more: the whole Volhynia and Galicia, although they’d prefer that territory without fauna (too many Bandera followers to hang).
I suspect that nobody is going to get anything. After current Ukrainian “leadership” runs away (those who don’t run away in time will be hanged by the population), Ukraine will be reformatted as a federation with respect for minority languages, and Putin will make sure that it remains whole. It will never join Russian state, though, as Russian people won’t allow it. Even the first time around, when Bogdan Khmelnitsky asked Russian Tsar to accept Ukraine (it was about ~1/5th of the current monster created by the Bolsheviks), the Tsar kept thinking for seven years. He still did not want full responsibility, so he convened a gathering of prominent citizens of all classes to decide. Turns out, his misgivings were justified.
Poland and the rest of eastern Europe have not exactly been zones of prosperity since the collapse of communism and the fatal embrace of the "Washington Consensus." A large number (large enough to swing the Brexit vote) of Poles and Latvians and other assorted ethnic groups from the former Warsaw Pact/Comecon zone live and work in the UK because they are willing to work for less money than native Brits, and the gap they have left behind in their home countries has been filled by Ukrainians willing to work for even less money than them!
I'm not sure of the point that you are making about Poland's economic performance vis-a-vis Greece and Portugal, other than that the Poles have not been so stupid as to join the Fourth Reich, er, sorry, I mean the Eurozone.
The United Kingdom was the world’s first country to fully industrialize and has had a higher per capita income than Poland for the entire past millennium.
The return to capitalism was not easy for any communist country, but Poland has done well.
The country now has a per capita GDP of $30,000 in PPP terms, and $15,000 in market terms. The unemployment rate is under 5%.
Per capita GDP has doubled since the end of communism, and Poland has seen uninterrupted economic growth since 1992. Growth even continued uninterrupted through the world financial crisis of the last decade. Poland has grown more than nearly any other ex-Soviet bloc country (I think Azerbaijan, Belarus, and maybe Estonia have grown more).
Some “collapse”.
What do you suppose its per capita GDP and unemployment rates would be if not for emigration to Western Europe? These emigrants also improve Poland’s current account by sending remittances home, and some return to Poland as well. Probably more will return as Poland continues to converge with Western Europe while avoiding the hellscape of “diversity”.
The only reason there was no emigration before 1989 is that it was mostly prohibited. Prior to the USA implementing immigration control many Poles emigrated in those days as well. Chicago was known as the largest Polish city in the world outside of Warsaw. It’s also my understanding that many Poles moved to the Ruhr Area in Germany in those times as well.
Economists are people who wilfully ignore the basic physical properties of the systems of planet earth, such as finite resources or the reliance of humans on the biosphere. They are mad, and only mad people would insist that system whereby a significant proportion of your population have to move out so they can survive is a healthy state of affairs.
The logic of your position is that if everyone moved out of Ukraine so that there was not a single person left the economy of the country could be described as optimally healthy!
Anon from TN
Pakistan is more like China-leaning. China always used its rivalry with India. Now China does not give a hoot about India, whereas India, having lost the competition with China, is still obsessed with China. Taliban is a Pakistani creation. So, if China is willing to use its assets in the region, Russia might go along just to spite the US (as an added bonus, spite India at the same time, as its current government is cozying up to the US).
and life conveniences as dwellings, gadgets. and transportation.
But that is only questionable part of the culture. Germans never had such a geniuses in literature, as Tolstoy, Dostoyevsky, Checkhow, Saltikov-Schedrin Sholokhov. etc, Also in music as Chajkovsky, Khatachurian, Shostakovitch etc. or poets like Pushkin.
If you see TCM old movies almost all music was was composed by Russian composers.
As Andrei Martyanov pointed out, this is ridiculous. Music in particular.
Beethoven, Mozart, Bach, Wagner, Haydn, Handel, Liszt, Brahms, von Weber, Gluck, etc.
The Germans are without a doubt the most accomplished people in the field of classical music.
Russians and Italians make up the next tier.
You’re more on point with literature, where Germans don’t have a fist tier reputation as far as I can tell. But the English do.
It's French and Russians in the upper tier, then the English, and then a host of other nationalities.
Anon from TN
Hungary only wants a small piece of Trans-Carpathian region populated by Hungarians. Poland wants much more: the whole Volhynia and Galicia, although they’d prefer that territory without fauna (too many Bandera followers to hang).
I suspect that nobody is going to get anything. After current Ukrainian “leadership” runs away (those who don’t run away in time will be hanged by the population), Ukraine will be reformatted as a federation with respect for minority languages, and Putin will make sure that it remains whole. It will never join Russian state, though, as Russian people won’t allow it. Even the first time around, when Bogdan Khmelnitsky asked Russian Tsar to accept Ukraine (it was about ~1/5th of the current monster created by the Bolsheviks), the Tsar kept thinking for seven years. He still did not want full responsibility, so he convened a gathering of prominent citizens of all classes to decide. Turns out, his misgivings were justified.
Goethe and Bach for sure.
Well, the next time Poland does something sensible will be the first time, but hope springs eternal I suppose.
“Russia should try to woo Israel to its side”
Are you having a larf or is this a variation of the keep your enemies closer strategy?
Israel only has one side and that is Israel’s side. The US has given Israel countless billions and assistance of every kind imaginable and since when has Israel ever been on the side of the US? Give the Russians a little more credit than thinking they’ll fall for that one.
Hungary only wants a small piece of Trans-Carpathian region populated by Hungarians. Poland wants much more: the whole Volhynia and Galicia, although they’d prefer that territory without fauna (too many Bandera followers to hang).
I suspect that nobody is going to get anything. After current Ukrainian “leadership” runs away (those who don’t run away in time will be hanged by the population), Ukraine will be reformatted as a federation with respect for minority languages, and Putin will make sure that it remains whole. It will never join Russian state, though, as Russian people won’t allow it. Even the first time around, when Bogdan Khmelnitsky asked Russian Tsar to accept Ukraine (it was about ~1/5th of the current monster created by the Bolsheviks), the Tsar kept thinking for seven years. He still did not want full responsibility, so he convened a gathering of prominent citizens of all classes to decide. Turns out, his misgivings were justified.
My understanding is that this is exactly what Putin would want, but unfortunately those who purchased the coup want an ever festering sore on the Russian border and will do anything to maintain it. The problem is the size of Ukraine and the amount of money that it will take USEU to maintain Ukraine in a semi-war state forever. Twenty years ago US could have done it, but now that China, Russia, Japan and others are selling down USG bonds whilst Trump is pushing even more of them on the market, the attempt to maintain Ukraine could be the straw that breaks the US finances.
My expectation is slightly different then yours – during the World cup in Russia the Banderites will try one more time to take over Easter Ukraine by force based on the training provided to them by US, Canada, Israel and Germany. If they get their bums delivered back to them as on previous occasions, then the Western Ukrainians may get tired of war and accept a federation even against the Western wishes. But a lot of blood will flow before this happens.
Well, Ukraine turned out to be an extremely dubious acquisition for the Empire. The US was not ready for the scale of corruption and general ham-handedness there. Judging by the fact that IMF did not receive an imperial order to keep financing this failure, the US thieves are tired of their Ukrainian colleagues.
I agree that as the last desperate use of that toxic asset the US will try to push current Kiev “government” to attack Donbass. Spilling blood, including rivers of civilian blood, was never a problem for the US hawks (Vietnam, Serbia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, etc). However, Ukrainian Nazis are notoriously cowardly and inept in war against armed adversaries. They were “heroes” against unarmed civilians, especially women and children, in Lvov pogrom and Babiy Yar in Kiev in 1941, in Volhynia in 1943, in Belarus and Slovakia throughout German occupation, but when Hitler out of desperation sent Ukrainian Waffen SS division Galichina (Galizice in German; you can Google it and find lots of images) to the front, it lasted less then a day against the Soviet Army.
It is almost certain that Ukies will try another war in Donbass. I am pretty sure that this time they will be beaten with no Minsk III agreement and pushed out of Lugansk and Donetsk regions. I don’t think Russian troops would be needed: LNR and DNR freedom fighters, properly supplied, are more than a match for the Ukie armed forces and Nazi battalions. Maybe Russia will send some specialists on targeting enemy artillery, but that’s all. I also don’t think that they will march further West. I think Putin will wait for Ukrainians to hang the US puppets, at least those who won’t flee in time to save their asses. Next Ukrainian government will likely be more reasonable, which means federalization and free use of many languages. We’ll see soon enough.
The ‘boreal’ destiny of Russia was predicted at the beginning of the 18th century by the intimate counselor of Peter the Great, the learned former Prince of Moldavia Dimitry Cantemir, the first ally of Russia in the fight against the ‘monstrous runt of history’ that was ‘the pseudo-Monarchy of the Ottomans’, in a little known treatise dedicated to the Tsar in 1714, ‘Monarchiarum physica examinatio’ (Examination of the nature of monarchies). With a great array of arguments (scriptural, philosophical but ‘natural’ also) he demonstrates to the Tsar that the move to the north (and est) is divinely ordained and it would be the basis of the growth of Russia into a World Power. Here he was in tune with Leibniz, who drew the plans for the Imperial Academy of Sciences and Arts for a thorough exploration of Siberia (geologically, ethnographically, linguistically) with the stated goal of making it a bridge between ‘East and West’. The move of the capital to St. Petersburg was the beginning of the application of that plan. If the plan was slow in its implementation that was due to the ‘disinterest’ of ‘gambling Tsars’, but to the sheer immensity of the task itself which was pursued with dogged determination.
Also, little attention is paid to the British-Russian relations since the foundation of the Muscovy Company in 1555 and its struggle to impose a British monopoly on Russia’s commerce and economy. The Company (certainly following a political direction) attempted repeatedly to obtain control over the terrestrial routes to Persia, India and China which traversed Russia. British meddling in the internal politics of Russia is as old as the Company.
BTW, the reason I called it a shift in the center of gravity instead of a migration to the North is that the World’s population will not shift Northwards as much as the commerce will, unless there is a truly big shift in climate. Personally, I believe in global cooling rather than worming, but different parts of the planet appear to be experiencing different climate shifts (Australia appears to be cooling down, Russia warming up and so on).
Your mention of the Muscovy Company immediately rang the bell of the “Honourable” East India Company, created a little later in 1600. Perhaps, the main reason that HEIC was much, much more successful than Muscovy company was the lack of technology to exploit the Northern latitudes. But there may be much more to it than that, it is worth reading about. I also got a funny recall of the movie Sibirskiy tsiryulnik along the same lines of thought.
What about my country right or wrong? Is Russia your country?
This is entirely a good thing...
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/_Wqo9IVCWV5E/S6zk9A8gfSI/AAAAAAAAD7M/TLZuhlpcm8Q/s1600/Bz+POTATO+03-19-10.jpg
like this?
Fitting, as you’re wonderfully juvenile as well, but without any of the common sense or charm.
For most Russians, the difference between hypocritical Western liberals who want to dominate the world with their "values" (and military and economic means for spreading them) and white supremacists is hardly that big, both are a consequence of a similar kind of arrogance towards the rest of the world. Certainly, some white supremacists may under some circumstances be ready to accept Russians as fellow whites, but probably, the path back to regarding them as Asian subhumans is never too long.
Russians are mostly white, but Russia is a multinational and multiracial Eurasian country that is very far from being "racially pure", even as far as many ethnic Russians are concerned, and racism in the narrow sense has hardly ever had much support in Russia. Russia's main religion is Orthodox Christianity, but Islam and Buddhism are also domestic religions in Russia, and there has been an adversarial relationship between Western Christianity and Orthodox Christianity for centuries.
Ideologically, Western alt-right ideologues would be much more likely to find relatively widespread support for their ideas in Poland, the Baltic states, and among nationalists in Western Ukraine - mainly among the most Russophobic elements of European societies. Much of the daily hatred against "the Russians" in the Anglophone media is full of unambiguos bigotry, and even if some of the people believing in Western white identity are currently less extreme with respect to Russia than the liberal racist bigots who think that they are progressive because they hate Russians rather than Mexicans, this is rather a kind of liberals acting as racist supremacists than a genuine split between these two Western ideologies.
In Russia, the constant aggressive rhetoric from Western countries will hardly lead to Russians rejecting the liberal West while embracing nationalist Westerners concentrating on white identity, rather both versions of Western ideology are seen as similarly disgusting. It is doubtful whether in Soviet times, many people really believed in the official anti-imperialist Soviet ideology because the propaganda was too artificial. Now, no special propaganda efforts are needed, the aggressive, arrogant statement of Western politicians and journalists can simply be shown in the original.
Right. What really gives away the true identity of the ‘White Identitarians’ is their vocal opposition to Christianity, loudly proclaiming themselves ‘atheists’, ‘paganists’, ‘Nitzscheans’, ‘White Christians’. They are structurally against the Orthodox Church. The Ukrainian ‘fascists’ who are not ‘rodnovery’, are Uniates and as opposed to the Orthodox as the Catholic Poles, Baltic neo-pagans, WASP and Jews.
The return to capitalism was not easy for any communist country, but Poland has done well.
The country now has a per capita GDP of $30,000 in PPP terms, and $15,000 in market terms. The unemployment rate is under 5%.
Per capita GDP has doubled since the end of communism, and Poland has seen uninterrupted economic growth since 1992. Growth even continued uninterrupted through the world financial crisis of the last decade. Poland has grown more than nearly any other ex-Soviet bloc country (I think Azerbaijan, Belarus, and maybe Estonia have grown more).
Some "collapse".
What do you suppose its per capita GDP and unemployment rates would be if not for emigration to Western Europe? These emigrants also improve Poland's current account by sending remittances home, and some return to Poland as well. Probably more will return as Poland continues to converge with Western Europe while avoiding the hellscape of "diversity".
The only reason there was no emigration before 1989 is that it was mostly prohibited. Prior to the USA implementing immigration control many Poles emigrated in those days as well. Chicago was known as the largest Polish city in the world outside of Warsaw. It's also my understanding that many Poles moved to the Ruhr Area in Germany in those times as well.
You can have an extreme weather event which takes out a half a million cars or a war which takes 10,000 lives and that will be good for GDP. That is because of the limitations of the measure known as GDP.
Economists are people who wilfully ignore the basic physical properties of the systems of planet earth, such as finite resources or the reliance of humans on the biosphere. They are mad, and only mad people would insist that system whereby a significant proportion of your population have to move out so they can survive is a healthy state of affairs.
The logic of your position is that if everyone moved out of Ukraine so that there was not a single person left the economy of the country could be described as optimally healthy!
Karlin, did you realized you must have done something very “disliking” to Team Russia that attracted all these sharp criticism, even for a valid comment you make here?
You merely agreed with Saker’s points of Syria war & burning Ukraine, Saker got not single criticism but you are vehemently insulted by Martyanov, even Kiza who mostly post empty comment & indulge in calling others troll is insulting you as Yellow Diarrhea.
Perhaps you might want to reflect and see what’s really went wrong.
Did Karlin force you guys to drink his yellow liquid
That reflect much about you. Either you speak rationally over Karlin’s comment content, or simply ignore him. Don’t track his comment & whine over his character. He didn’t invite you & the rest like Kiza to read his comment.
Most interesting comment.
BTW, the reason I called it a shift in the center of gravity instead of a migration to the North is that the World’s population will not shift Northwards as much as the commerce will, unless there is a truly big shift in climate. Personally, I believe in global cooling rather than worming, but different parts of the planet appear to be experiencing different climate shifts (Australia appears to be cooling down, Russia warming up and so on).
Your mention of the Muscovy Company immediately rang the bell of the “Honourable” East India Company, created a little later in 1600. Perhaps, the main reason that HEIC was much, much more successful than Muscovy company was the lack of technology to exploit the Northern latitudes. But there may be much more to it than that, it is worth reading about. I also got a funny recall of the movie Sibirskiy tsiryulnik along the same lines of thought.
In the 'Time of Troubles' England contemplated the idea to acquiring North Russia and the Arkhangelsk for themselves. King James I actually dreamed of adding part of Muscovy to his “empire.”
In 1648 it was expelled from Russia after the execution of Charles I and allowed to return, with reduced status after the Restoration of Charles II.
You seem to be under the usual Russian flathead assumption; that because I 1 put the conversation into its proper context (Mexico is only a couple of ranks behind Russia in the GDP list, and behind Italy, Canada, and South Korea) and 2 don't like Russian flatheads, I'm some kind of rah-rah Ziotard American.
At least she is intelligent enough to choose a 'handle'…
Anon from TN
Well, Ukraine turned out to be an extremely dubious acquisition for the Empire. The US was not ready for the scale of corruption and general ham-handedness there. Judging by the fact that IMF did not receive an imperial order to keep financing this failure, the US thieves are tired of their Ukrainian colleagues.
I agree that as the last desperate use of that toxic asset the US will try to push current Kiev “government” to attack Donbass. Spilling blood, including rivers of civilian blood, was never a problem for the US hawks (Vietnam, Serbia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, etc). However, Ukrainian Nazis are notoriously cowardly and inept in war against armed adversaries. They were “heroes” against unarmed civilians, especially women and children, in Lvov pogrom and Babiy Yar in Kiev in 1941, in Volhynia in 1943, in Belarus and Slovakia throughout German occupation, but when Hitler out of desperation sent Ukrainian Waffen SS division Galichina (Galizice in German; you can Google it and find lots of images) to the front, it lasted less then a day against the Soviet Army.
It is almost certain that Ukies will try another war in Donbass. I am pretty sure that this time they will be beaten with no Minsk III agreement and pushed out of Lugansk and Donetsk regions. I don’t think Russian troops would be needed: LNR and DNR freedom fighters, properly supplied, are more than a match for the Ukie armed forces and Nazi battalions. Maybe Russia will send some specialists on targeting enemy artillery, but that’s all. I also don’t think that they will march further West. I think Putin will wait for Ukrainians to hang the US puppets, at least those who won’t flee in time to save their asses. Next Ukrainian government will likely be more reasonable, which means federalization and free use of many languages. We’ll see soon enough.
This is a test of my new moniker
Let's hope all the other 'anonymous' assholes do the same...
I’ll take that bet…what odds are you giving…even…?
Heck I’ll give you two to one…provided the bet is at least USD $1,000…otherwise even…
Waiting for your response…
Hooray…one of the ‘anons’ has discovered his opposable thumbs…
Let’s hope all the other ‘anonymous’ assholes do the same…
Happy to oblige. It is hard to change the moniker once you’ve got one, takes the help of Ron Unz himself. Now, if you think that “FB” is less anonymous than “anonymous”, think again.
Of course not, how can you understand. As an American, naturally, you don’t speak any other language but your own, but other people do, you know. Besides, in the Soviet times we had an outstanding school of translators, and we had all the wold’s literature translated in a fantastic way, including poetry. For example, Shakespeare’s tragedies were translated by Boris Pasternak (if it tells you anything), and they are just as much a part of our culture as they are of the British one. We had an outstanding translation of Faulkner, which I read even before I could read the originals (and I can appreciate the quality).
Perhaps, you did. You also did a very good business on that war that devastated my country. However, Russia proved no so easy to beat, didn’t it, as the US is finding out the hard way. Don’t be so smug: robbing the entire world is not the same as making it on your own. That’s why the US is fighting so desperately for the world domination because it’s elites know, even if you don’t, where their bread and butter come from.
When you are loosing the argument, nothing’s so easy as to resort to childish slur, particularly ethnically flavored. I generally have good feelings towards the Americans but, forgive me, as far as flatheads are concerned, no nation even come close to the US. Here you are the absolute champions.
https://s20.postimg.org/xh59vg9rx/simpsons.jpg
That could happen only if the World Cup could be postponed by a few months and the Britush weather would not allow that. Therefore, FIFA is stuck with this British political manipulation. Russia may never get another international event from any Western-dominated sports organisation sim0ly because of the risk involved. This is similar to the game the West has been playing against Iran, which due to uncertainty created by Trump and his Zionists owners, cannot get any long term contract or financing from the West.
I have predicted a while ago the creation of two new world blocks, separated in many ways, from financial transactions (SWIFT) all the way to sports.
On another matter, it appears that Peskov and a few others will get a pink slip from Putin for the poor response to the British challenge. It appears that the Russian political structures can still be totally surprised by an attack such was the British one. Many in this Russian political structure are inward oriented, preoccupied with internal struggles and purely, slowly and badly reactive when an attack comes from outside Russia. It is obvious that attacks on Russia usually come when Russia is busy with something, Sochi Games, Presidential Elections etc. This poor reaction keeps repeating during every Western manufactured crisis, MH17 shootdown, Su-24 shootdown, Russiagate, Skripal Affair etc. Instead, Russia must create a media crisis fast reaction team, which would not be involved in any internal politics, elections, Olympic Games, World Cups etc. Within hours of a Western false-flag or any other form of attack, the team should get together, analyse the intelligence available from the Russian intelligence agencies and develop a common approach for all agencies of the Russian Government to adopt and the same message which must be repeated by everybody consistently. Russia is at the first stage of the war, whilst Peskov is seeking fairness from the Russian Western enemies, I lost all respect for the man after his latest RT interview. To understand how professionally dead Peskov really is read this: http://johnhelmer.net/kremlin-purge-or-purgative-dmitry-peskov-advertises-the-skripal-accident/
It is quite clear by now that the Skripal 'case' is about much more than just another provocation...
We see in this true desperation...
One must ask...why this desperation now...?
Here is a purely hypothetical guess if you will...
It is not only about McChicken Empire's losing surely but inevitably in Syria...nor the impotence around Korea...where inter-Korean political process is now the driving force...
I would posit that it's about much more than that...namely the imminent collapse of the Ponzi Economy...first and foremost its financial system...
It is clear to any rational observer [say PCR] that the so-called recovery since the 2008 meltdown is only smoke and mirrors...real unemployment is probably in excess of 20 percent as PCR and John Williams document...labor force participation is around 60 percent...
The smoke and mirrors of printing money for the plutocracy...ie QE...has probably reached its use before date...and a new trick must be conjured up quickly before the whole house of cards collapses...
But what will that trick be...?
In the end...it might just be the tried and true war option...which can at least deflect attention...and perhaps buy some time while the wizards try to put Humpty Dumpty back together again...
China has introduced the Petro-Yuan and the free ride of dollar denominated oil trade...and after that all other commodity and finished goods trade...is on its way out...
This is an existential crisis to the Ponzi System...
At the same time, Dump is throwing money at the corrupt MIC like there is no tomorrow...the debt just keeps growing...but who is going to be the banker that will lend...ie purchase that US [toilet] paper...?
China...?
Now that a trade war is declared...?
The whole thing is like a pimple that's about to burst...
We can only guess at what the Wall Street Masters of the Universe who really call the shots are looking at on their what-if screens...?
Nobody knows this...
But the hysteria about Skripal...and before that the East Ghouta noise...this all points to some serious panicking going on in the halls of power...
Like a wild animal that is most dangerous when wounded and cornered...this type of behavior suggests something is seriously wrong...
Houston we have a problem...
It will be well deserved, the Russian pr response has been very disjointed, and has unintentionally provided lots of ammunition for its enemies.
The problem is that the disingenuous West has thrown out the equivalent of a very public "How long have you been beating your wife?" charge, further amplified by never-ending characterisations of Putin as Hitler and Stalin combined and on steroids, so a legalistic response, which would indeed be appropriate in places that respected the rule of law, is instead totally useless in a Soviet-style. show trial.
You can't say our guys and gals didn't learn a trick or two from the Sovs.
You have to understand that Svigor is from the crazy cat lady demographic…and is generally not representative of the average American…
Or…one could just open another free mail account…
What happened to Saker’s heroic Givi? His propaganda was inspiring – the tale of the young freedom fighter. Saker’s disinfo didn’t bother to bury the hero because memory lowers the value of propaganda. Saker, and others like him on social media are uniquely the loudest anti-Russian elements this side of the Washington Post. Ironic, ain’t it? It’s always the propaganda you least suspect that’s the most effective: “Look up in the sky at the jet fighters!”
A quick comment regarding the expulsion of 129+ diplomats from US and EU (includes 23 from Britain). This is becoming really, really dangerous. The only way to prevent a war is for the diplomats to talk. Removing diplomats and doing false-flags is a sure way to get into a shooting war and ultimately a nuclear war.
Russia should be now prepared for another false flag in another country after UK. The West will certainly continue escalating. Russia must start getting ready for all types of war. I cannot see the reduction of the Russuan military budget below 3% of GDP as realistic at all.
However, I do not expect a direct military attack on Russia. The scenario will be very similar to Syria – all the scumbags will be encouraging each other but none will be willing to pay the money and the blood for it, except the Ukrainian dummies maybe.
us vs them. What do the adult zombie children voters get for their taxes other than a fake military to the tune of trillions to defend frightened children from made up imaginary enemies like Putin, Iran or China?Some Americans get to make their car payments and go out to eat, so I guess the money spent doesn't all go into brainwashing and blowing up men, women and children.
However, the internal pressure to act more aggressively is rising, too, and I am not at all sure that this time Putin would be able to simply laugh it off as he did before. The Russians are truly sick and tired of the West and want nothing better than to kick back.
The Russian authorities are slow to transition into the war mentality, certainly. But, perhaps, it is a good thing, because when both sides adopt that attitude, a war becomes inevitable.
I disagree…
First…this shows a weakness to only want to hear whatever one wants to hear and nothing else…ie an echo chamber…
Second…words are only words…the strength of the message they convey is based entirely on the amount of insight they deliver…which, in turn, is largely based on the reality, logic and objective truth upon which such insight must, by necessity, build…
Third…it is instructive to at least witness psychopathy in action…ie the denial of objective reality…or the inability to distinguish between reality and fantasy…
Since the entire edifice of the McChicken Empire and its unhinged narrative is based almost entirely on fantasy that could not hope to fool a rational human, it is useful to gauge the depth of delusion among the indoctrinated we see posting here…
Thus you are denying yourself an educational experience that sheds light on the dismal mentality of a certain demographic…
Ie they are showing their weakness…and it is important to understand that weakness as Sun Tzu would surely agree…
And lastly…it is important to consider all possible arguments and angles to any issue…no matter how bizarre and unhinged some of them may be…ideas in the hard sciences must successfully defend against all detractors before they will be accepted by the majority of peers…
An informal discussion like this is very different of course, with far less rigorous standards…but it is still useful to consider even the bizarre arguments since even a broken clock is right twice a day…a broken mind can be similarly accurate…
1) British Deep State to kill two birds with one stone: Skripal was a Steele Deep Throat cought up in a clean up op, plus stick it into Russia for defeat in Syria
2) exRussian-exChechen mafia in UK for a business deal gone wrong
3) Mossad for Syria payback
4) some mafia from Russia for a business deal gone wrong.Neither UK official government nor Russian official government was involved initially, least of all Putin who was busy with an election. Even wars almost stop during US Presidential Elections or are on autopilot, why would it be any different in Russia. But the official UK government jumped or was pushed by the Deep State into the opportunity to smear Russia and it gladly obliged. The crime mystery was selling the media to consumers. Then all the other scumbag countries joined in.
This is missing the point entirely…
It is quite clear by now that the Skripal ‘case’ is about much more than just another provocation…
We see in this true desperation…
One must ask…why this desperation now…?
Here is a purely hypothetical guess if you will…
It is not only about McChicken Empire’s losing surely but inevitably in Syria…nor the impotence around Korea…where inter-Korean political process is now the driving force…
I would posit that it’s about much more than that…namely the imminent collapse of the Ponzi Economy…first and foremost its financial system…
It is clear to any rational observer [say PCR] that the so-called recovery since the 2008 meltdown is only smoke and mirrors…real unemployment is probably in excess of 20 percent as PCR and John Williams document…labor force participation is around 60 percent…
The smoke and mirrors of printing money for the plutocracy…ie QE…has probably reached its use before date…and a new trick must be conjured up quickly before the whole house of cards collapses…
But what will that trick be…?
In the end…it might just be the tried and true war option…which can at least deflect attention…and perhaps buy some time while the wizards try to put Humpty Dumpty back together again…
China has introduced the Petro-Yuan and the free ride of dollar denominated oil trade…and after that all other commodity and finished goods trade…is on its way out…
This is an existential crisis to the Ponzi System…
At the same time, Dump is throwing money at the corrupt MIC like there is no tomorrow…the debt just keeps growing…but who is going to be the banker that will lend…ie purchase that US [toilet] paper…?
China…?
Now that a trade war is declared…?
The whole thing is like a pimple that’s about to burst…
We can only guess at what the Wall Street Masters of the Universe who really call the shots are looking at on their what-if screens…?
Nobody knows this…
But the hysteria about Skripal…and before that the East Ghouta noise…this all points to some serious panicking going on in the halls of power…
Like a wild animal that is most dangerous when wounded and cornered…this type of behavior suggests something is seriously wrong…
Houston we have a problem…
I am giving US and the West a minimum of five more years. Trump is selling US bonds that now no-one wants to buy, but he is not feeding the fat bankers as the Fed did under Obama with QEs. Instead, he is feeding the MIC and the infrastructure. Naturally, it is too little too late, US is already in deep shit and even someone much smarter than Dump could not prevent the coming huge CRASH.
You and I have discussed about masochism and self-punishment before. But it appears that you are only more time rich than I am. Therefore, your arguments are good and valid but for a different situation than mine. As to listening to echo-chamber only, you probably missed my criticism of Andrei and so on. In essence, I eliminate dumb, biased and waffling people not those who do not agree with me. For example, if someone here repeats talking points from MSM, then this is a troll who contributes little to understanding and wastes time.
Ok, now here is my list of the most likely Skripal culprits:
1) British Deep State to kill two birds with one stone: Skripal was a Steele Deep Throat cought up in a clean up op, plus stick it into Russia for defeat in Syria
2) exRussian-exChechen mafia in UK for a business deal gone wrong
3) Mossad for Syria payback
4) some mafia from Russia for a business deal gone wrong.
Neither UK official government nor Russian official government was involved initially, least of all Putin who was busy with an election. Even wars almost stop during US Presidential Elections or are on autopilot, why would it be any different in Russia. But the official UK government jumped or was pushed by the Deep State into the opportunity to smear Russia and it gladly obliged. The crime mystery was selling the media to consumers. Then all the other scumbag countries joined in.
What a big strong white knight. You sound like you are trying to get laid.
In all likelihood this website prevents the creation of sock puppets by recording the ip address. He would have gotten a warning for trying to post under a new name regardless of the email used.
Is that you Paul Craig Roberts? Billions, untold trillions over the years are being handed to big corporations to defend the rich from poverty. The adult children are unable to see a war if it doesn’t fit the capture the flag narrative they learned in physical education back in grade school. The zombies experience brain discomfort if the world isn’t defined as
us vs them.
What do the adult zombie children voters get for their taxes other than a fake military to the tune of trillions to defend frightened children from made up imaginary enemies like Putin, Iran or China?
Some Americans get to make their car payments and go out to eat, so I guess the money spent doesn’t all go into brainwashing and blowing up men, women and children.
Unfortunately it has not stopped one particular sock puppet here…you…
An IP address is from your Internet provider server…which may include many thousands of individuals…or may even be routed through yet a different channel…that includes even more individuals…
So like I said…using a new mail address will let you have a new ‘identity’ on this site…
I suggest you shut up and go away…instead of wasting peoples’ time here…
ip addresses, lolz. Every sockpuppet has a history. FB is just annoyed at the confusion he feels when he thinks he doesn’t know who’s posting. He never knows who is posting anyway but the disturbance he feels without a sign post of somekind is going to chase him away from where he is targeted by persuasion and propaganda.This impacts FB’s data output that he voluntarily spews forth into social media. Sheep like FB must believe that certain things are real when they are totally fake. . But recently every anonymous has a number to help with the disturbed feelings the sheep have with their happy social media experiences. “209 is a commie, and so is 277, but what about the thing 244 sometimes says? hmm…” – That’s a satisified FB who is using his brain more correctly and who won’t call anonymous assholes by their fake names and sulk off never to post again.
On a related note, privacy and anonymity really don’t exist. The police state looks like it is here to stay. We badly need a cyber-miranda rights. Every wayward patsy who posts on the social media survelliance system has their thoughts and feelings stolen in an instant. Call it informed consent:
You have the right to not post anything. Anything you post, email or text can and will be used against you in a court of law or for profit, for advertising or for any reason at all. You have the right to speak to an attorney, and to have an attorney present during any questioning but it probably won’t be something they can help you with either.
http://img.4plebs.org/boards/pol/image/1483/06/1483064809732.jpg
On another matter, it appears that Peskov and a few others will get a pink slip from Putin for the poor response to the British challenge.
It will be well deserved, the Russian pr response has been very disjointed, and has unintentionally provided lots of ammunition for its enemies.
Yes bozo…these numbers that come with 'anonymous' posts now are the result of annoyance expressed here recently…not just by myself but by others as well…
Anyway…thanks for confirming the retard mindset behind the anonymouses like yourself…
Your logic, if one may even call it that, would then extend to everybody here being ‘anonymous’…since it makes no difference right…?
So let’s ask Mr. Unz to just bring in a new rule shall we…no more ‘handles’ allowed…everybody from here on in is an ‘anonymous’ retard…[like yourself]…
I agree. That happened before. Similar escalation led to two world wars and, more recently, to multiple local wars. Russia knows this and is desperately trying to prevent the situation from deteriorating. Hence a milder than appropriate responses to numerous provocations. I bet this time Russia will again do as little in response as it decently can.
However, the internal pressure to act more aggressively is rising, too, and I am not at all sure that this time Putin would be able to simply laugh it off as he did before. The Russians are truly sick and tired of the West and want nothing better than to kick back.
The Russian authorities are slow to transition into the war mentality, certainly. But, perhaps, it is a good thing, because when both sides adopt that attitude, a war becomes inevitable.
The slow Russian transition into the war mode is a bit of a tradition as far as I am aware, unfortunately, which is why so many Russians have to die before a Russian come back.
Putin was right not to expel US diplomats after Obama did before he left to play golf, but now Russia must have plans for all security scenarios ready. For example, the expulsion of 60 Trump's diplomats now must be almost instant, just to show preparedness. Let us hope that Russia will be able to show quick and balanced reciprocity and thus show that it has overcome its customary long drag into war. Nothing would discourage the attackers better than a show of preparedness and a bit of real undercover counter-action.
Finally, one real downside is that Putin is a stickler for the law, the international law. When dealing with the lawless empire, this is a serious disadvantage. Note how US and EU have jumped on the Skripal Affair without waiting for the OPCW report (perhaps by some magic they know already what is going to be in it). That is a powerful display of unbridled lawlessness. I hope that the Russians are well prepared for another shit report from OPCW, just like "professor" McLaren's, WADA, IOC, the new busted FIFA, OPCW on Syrian chemical attacks etc.
I hope that Putin will be able to overcome his fixation with the law. He does not have to sink to the level of the lawless empire, but Putin and Peskov do need to first stop talking about the "unfair enemy" and start doing unfair things. Sorry that I have so many advice for Russia from my armchair, but I would hate to see many Russians dead before they pick themselves up and start paying back. The best way to prevent war is a quick and balanced reciprocity.
The entertainment value of this piece is priceless.
So right, the self delusion amongst Saket and his followers is staggering. So is their self hate. Look at what they think others project on Russia and what they project back.
Not necessarily.
It's a game........Just from top of my head, options:
1. Heavy artillery bombardment. Sprinkling of air to ground attacks too.
-Hours
-Days
-Weeks......
2. Brief incursion in just one small, minuscule part of LDNR.
For a couple of days
For a week
3. Bigger incursion.
4. Etc. Plenty of variables, plenty of possibilities. All being initiated by Ukraine, all being reacted to by Russia (nobody asks LNDR anything). Actually, Ukraine won't get asked too much either, but will be more than the "enclave".My take: it will be all carefully orchestrated by outside of Ukraine (and DEFINITELY outside of LDNR) and managed for the sole benefit of the two main players.
The main objective to goad Russia into open intervention.The main, willful, "oversight" by the regime in Kremlin was to prevent establishing feasible LOCAL defense force. Oversight for LNDR, not for Kremlin, of course.Pawns and chess masters.......
Lugansk s he weak spot. Although originally more Russian there was less political support for the insurgents. He mafia took over for money.
A not-so-friendly warning... Be careful of what you exult, how much you exult, for that exultation can prove to be quite fleeting.
The Christ story and honoring it is not creating any problems in our world today. The biggest curse on our planet now is the Old testament. The chosen people concept is destroying our planet faster than Climate Change. The 911 false flag was used as an excuse to destroy seven countries. Wesley Clark talked about this plan. The seven nations to destroy for the chosen nation comes from Deut. 7:1-2. Isaiah 17:1-2 Damascus in ruins is another one. Christianity and Islam at least, whatever their faults,believe in a universal god and not this chosen craziness. Protestants seem to fall for this chosen people world wide terror nonsense though too. Read From Yahweh to Zion by Laurent Guyonet to get the long history of the destructiveness created by this chosen people concept.
Poland and the rest of eastern Europe have not exactly been zones of prosperity since the collapse of communism and the fatal embrace of the "Washington Consensus." A large number (large enough to swing the Brexit vote) of Poles and Latvians and other assorted ethnic groups from the former Warsaw Pact/Comecon zone live and work in the UK because they are willing to work for less money than native Brits, and the gap they have left behind in their home countries has been filled by Ukrainians willing to work for even less money than them!
I'm not sure of the point that you are making about Poland's economic performance vis-a-vis Greece and Portugal, other than that the Poles have not been so stupid as to join the Fourth Reich, er, sorry, I mean the Eurozone.
And yet, the various ex COMECON Ossis are relatively minor more prosperous without oil than the rest of the CIS.
Hallo Saker:
Why you never add that this neocons are people without any whatsoever physical valor that they never go to war themselves.?
I can agree with that, and add that both of these ills are very much present in the US. A rejection of the host countries of those two ills is in order if the US is to survive and become an equal of both Russia and China. Why should the US be influenced by two small and deviant countries , either or both of which would be nothing if not for their influence over US politics.
I would love to see both the UK and Israel outcast by the rest of the world's nations and relegated to association only with each other. If two shitty little countries ever deserved each other, it's those two.
A certain lack of historical perception there.
and life conveniences as dwellings, gadgets. and transportation.
But that is only questionable part of the culture. Germans never had such a geniuses in literature, as Tolstoy, Dostoyevsky, Checkhow, Saltikov-Schedrin Sholokhov. etc, Also in music as Chajkovsky, Khatachurian, Shostakovitch etc. or poets like Pushkin.
If you see TCM old movies almost all music was was composed by Russian composers.
The domesticated horse, the wheel, the chariot and wooly sheep were all invented/identified in what is now Southern Russians. The transition from copper to bronze happened independently near Samara and iron working arrived further east. Not until Eurasian charioteers conquered Germany did this complex arrive there.
Very interested in such stuff...
I’d say the “Russian business model” took over. I believe the “enclave” is fundamentally weak. It was made that way for a reason.Good reason for Kremlin and not so good for average people there.
I , sort of wonder, what would happen if, in a case of attack, help from Russia came slow. Emphasize on “slow”.
https://i.pinimg.com/564x/28/de/da/28deda21c6f82948835035bd26f2d4e5.jpg
But still they leave, and in such numbers that Brits finally woke up and voted to exit the European Union!
I changed the email address associated with my nick/handle when I changed my ISP, with only some very small difficulty (cannot remember what it was). Now I use both mobile and wired Internet, therefore my nick/handle is not firmly linked to my IP. As FB says, the Anonymous here tend to be smart-arses and BSers, this is why I blanked them out.
Ahh…the typical potatohead verbal stylings…impossible to actually take seriously…
Projecting here?
Interesting bit of ancient history…any further reading you might point at…?
Very interested in such stuff…
https://www.eupedia.com/europe/Haplogroup_R1a_Y-DNA.shtml
than search potntic step theory or anatolian..
http://dienekes.blogspot.cz/2010/12/y-chromosome-gene-pool-of-western-slavs.html
for language...
“[..] Baltic and Slavic show the common trait of never having undergone in the course of their development any sudden systemic upheaval. […] there is no indication of a serious dislocation of any part of the linguistic system at any time. The sound structure has in general remained intact to the present. […] Baltic and Slavic are consequently the only languages in which certain modern word-forms resemble those reconstructed for Common Indo-European.” ( The Indo-European Dialects [Eng. translation of Les dialectes indo-européens (1908)], University of Alabama Press, 1967, pp. 59-60).
https://borissoff.wordpress.com/2013/09/
However, the internal pressure to act more aggressively is rising, too, and I am not at all sure that this time Putin would be able to simply laugh it off as he did before. The Russians are truly sick and tired of the West and want nothing better than to kick back.
The Russian authorities are slow to transition into the war mentality, certainly. But, perhaps, it is a good thing, because when both sides adopt that attitude, a war becomes inevitable.
The war is on already, the current goal is economic and political isolation of Russia.
The slow Russian transition into the war mode is a bit of a tradition as far as I am aware, unfortunately, which is why so many Russians have to die before a Russian come back.
Putin was right not to expel US diplomats after Obama did before he left to play golf, but now Russia must have plans for all security scenarios ready. For example, the expulsion of 60 Trump’s diplomats now must be almost instant, just to show preparedness. Let us hope that Russia will be able to show quick and balanced reciprocity and thus show that it has overcome its customary long drag into war. Nothing would discourage the attackers better than a show of preparedness and a bit of real undercover counter-action.
Finally, one real downside is that Putin is a stickler for the law, the international law. When dealing with the lawless empire, this is a serious disadvantage. Note how US and EU have jumped on the Skripal Affair without waiting for the OPCW report (perhaps by some magic they know already what is going to be in it). That is a powerful display of unbridled lawlessness. I hope that the Russians are well prepared for another shit report from OPCW, just like “professor” McLaren’s, WADA, IOC, the new busted FIFA, OPCW on Syrian chemical attacks etc.
I hope that Putin will be able to overcome his fixation with the law. He does not have to sink to the level of the lawless empire, but Putin and Peskov do need to first stop talking about the “unfair enemy” and start doing unfair things. Sorry that I have so many advice for Russia from my armchair, but I would hate to see many Russians dead before they pick themselves up and start paying back. The best way to prevent war is a quick and balanced reciprocity.
However, although for now only the West disregards all the international law, rules and red lines, we are already dangerously close to a blowup. Can you imagine what'd happen if both sides behaved like that? If Russia disregarded not only the law but the common sense as the West does, we'd be at war in no time. It might seem undignified and no so emotionally satisfactory to turn the other cheek but it is the smartest thing to do in a crowded place when dealing with a madman armed with an assault rifle.
Also, don't underestimate Putin. He is a very smart man and as shrewd a politician as they come. He knows full well that a direct confrontation might be inevitable and has been preparing Russia for it for years. He'd much prefer to avoid that and, as the Chinese say, to sit on the bank of the river waiting for the corpse of his enemy to float by. However, he is ready to strike if he has to but will strike at the time and in the manner of his own choosing and not when provoked.
That said, we don't want to become like the West - the gangsters, and when what's the difference? Then the world would witness the battle of two criminal gangs, essentially. Who cares which one wins.
I can agree with that, and add that both of these ills are very much present in the US. A rejection of the host countries of those two ills is in order if the US is to survive and become an equal of both Russia and China. Why should the US be influenced by two small and deviant countries , either or both of which would be nothing if not for their influence over US politics.
I would love to see both the UK and Israel outcast by the rest of the world's nations and relegated to association only with each other. If two shitty little countries ever deserved each other, it's those two.
Isn’t Wall St located in the US? I always thought it was in NYC.
It is quite clear by now that the Skripal 'case' is about much more than just another provocation...
We see in this true desperation...
One must ask...why this desperation now...?
Here is a purely hypothetical guess if you will...
It is not only about McChicken Empire's losing surely but inevitably in Syria...nor the impotence around Korea...where inter-Korean political process is now the driving force...
I would posit that it's about much more than that...namely the imminent collapse of the Ponzi Economy...first and foremost its financial system...
It is clear to any rational observer [say PCR] that the so-called recovery since the 2008 meltdown is only smoke and mirrors...real unemployment is probably in excess of 20 percent as PCR and John Williams document...labor force participation is around 60 percent...
The smoke and mirrors of printing money for the plutocracy...ie QE...has probably reached its use before date...and a new trick must be conjured up quickly before the whole house of cards collapses...
But what will that trick be...?
In the end...it might just be the tried and true war option...which can at least deflect attention...and perhaps buy some time while the wizards try to put Humpty Dumpty back together again...
China has introduced the Petro-Yuan and the free ride of dollar denominated oil trade...and after that all other commodity and finished goods trade...is on its way out...
This is an existential crisis to the Ponzi System...
At the same time, Dump is throwing money at the corrupt MIC like there is no tomorrow...the debt just keeps growing...but who is going to be the banker that will lend...ie purchase that US [toilet] paper...?
China...?
Now that a trade war is declared...?
The whole thing is like a pimple that's about to burst...
We can only guess at what the Wall Street Masters of the Universe who really call the shots are looking at on their what-if screens...?
Nobody knows this...
But the hysteria about Skripal...and before that the East Ghouta noise...this all points to some serious panicking going on in the halls of power...
Like a wild animal that is most dangerous when wounded and cornered...this type of behavior suggests something is seriously wrong...
Houston we have a problem...
With due respect, you are exaggerating – the US Empire still has a while to go before it implodes and drags most of the West with it. As any large system, the Western financial and political system has lots of inertia and built-in resilience. Almost everyone in the West knows that the whole system is totally jerry-rigged, but almost nobody is exiting the system yet. This is expected for large and complex systems – things work and work and work until they do not with a huge (unexpected LOL) CRASH.
I am giving US and the West a minimum of five more years. Trump is selling US bonds that now no-one wants to buy, but he is not feeding the fat bankers as the Fed did under Obama with QEs. Instead, he is feeding the MIC and the infrastructure. Naturally, it is too little too late, US is already in deep shit and even someone much smarter than Dump could not prevent the coming huge CRASH.
What are you struggling to say this time, Phil?
What? It isn’t in Tel Aviv?
Reality check…
Dump just passed a huge tax giveaway of a couple trillion to whom exactly if not the fat bankers…?
As for infrastructure…are you in disneyland right now…?
What infrastructure…?
I never said the collapse is just around the corner…I said that this hysteria is very odd…and there must be a reason…
Usually people get hysterical when they are in a panic situation…that’s just common sense…
So what is the reason for the panic…all of a sudden?
It seems very odd…
The Ponzi Economy has huge systemic problems that have been gestating for generations now…please consult with Micheal Hudson on the history of economies that tried to defy mathematics and exponential growth…
Note that an economy that grows in perpetuity is an example of exponential growth…
As is compound interest…[remember the mantra of the 'magic of compound interest' that the sheeple gulped down with their koolaid...because it was coming from the 'Oracle of Omaha'...?]
And funny enough…right there under economic growth and compound interest is the Ponzi Scheme…
Mathematically they are identical constructs that must collapse in the real world…
Ponzi schemes can go on for a very long time…decades even for an individual like Madoff…for entire countries it can go on much longer…but collapse it must…
This is demonstrated by graphical means…
We see the green exponential growth line starts off slow but then shoots skyward and approaches asymptotic…[ie tends to infinity...]
Hudson has done truly masterful work demonstrating how ancient economies got into trouble in this way…ie interest keeps accumulating in the non-productive financial sector until the real economy is no longer able to support it…
The fixes to these kinds of runaway train problems were solved thousands of years ago…but humans being stupider today than at any time in history have not bothered to think…
Hence the situation we have today…I say something is bigtime wrong in order for this massive hysteria to be coming now…
Right now the economy is being pumped up to keep the illusion going, much like a kid's Bouncy Castle, but the holes are appearing as it comes apart at the seams. Whatever happens, it will not be pretty and those who previously thought the Preppers were crazy will soon have to reassess, probably many will but only when it's too late.
Shanghai's new Yuan denominated Oil Futures Contract opened with a bang yesterday, dwarfing the Brent benchmark. It remains to be seen whether/when the Saudis agree to sell in Yuan, but the Russians already do and are actively encouraging the Saudis to do the same. As the 2 largest producers/exporters, their budding cooperation becomes a Petro-dollar destroying juggernaut should it continue to deepen to the point where they coordinate their sales. Have they made a deal we don't know about yet? Maybe so. Is Europe, incl the UK staring at the prospect of having to buy oil & gas in Shanghai? If so, yup, it's time to panic.https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/2018-03-26_5-47-22.jpgThe rather surprising sale of S400 systems to the Saudis made me think something big was up. Big enough to require top-tier Air Defence. Who did the Saudi's fear, and why did the Saudis feel such a sudden need for them? Was that sale a corollary to a more comprehensive engagement in the energy field which included, inter alia, a move away from the Petro-dollar? If so, their need for S400s needs no explanation.The UK is in a tough spot. The City's fees & commissions have been underpinning the UK's economy for decades. Stripped as it has been of its industrial base, without the City's financial shenanigans the UK inevitably reverts to being a dreary, windswept island off the coast of Europe. That can happen quite suddenly, and would if deals have been made behind the scenes. "Fear. The city is rank with it." (Gothmog, at the gates of Minas Tirith.) That fear seems to have grown and oozed across the Atlantic to Washington...
That’s just the Head Office, the branches are everywhere.
Dump just passed a huge tax giveaway of a couple trillion to whom exactly if not the fat bankers...?
As for infrastructure...are you in disneyland right now...?
What infrastructure...?
I never said the collapse is just around the corner...I said that this hysteria is very odd...and there must be a reason...
Usually people get hysterical when they are in a panic situation...that's just common sense...
So what is the reason for the panic...all of a sudden?
It seems very odd...
The Ponzi Economy has huge systemic problems that have been gestating for generations now...please consult with Micheal Hudson on the history of economies that tried to defy mathematics and exponential growth...
Note that an economy that grows in perpetuity is an example of exponential growth...
As is compound interest...[remember the mantra of the 'magic of compound interest' that the sheeple gulped down with their koolaid...because it was coming from the 'Oracle of Omaha'...?]
And funny enough...right there under economic growth and compound interest is the Ponzi Scheme...
Mathematically they are identical constructs that must collapse in the real world...
Ponzi schemes can go on for a very long time...decades even for an individual like Madoff...for entire countries it can go on much longer...but collapse it must...
This is demonstrated by graphical means...
https://s20.postimg.org/rgh899dq5/exponential_growth.jpg
We see the green exponential growth line starts off slow but then shoots skyward and approaches asymptotic...[ie tends to infinity...]
Hudson has done truly masterful work demonstrating how ancient economies got into trouble in this way...ie interest keeps accumulating in the non-productive financial sector until the real economy is no longer able to support it...
The fixes to these kinds of runaway train problems were solved thousands of years ago...but humans being stupider today than at any time in history have not bothered to think...
Hence the situation we have today...I say something is bigtime wrong in order for this massive hysteria to be coming now...
Agreed. This has all been in the works for a very long time and the collapse of the Western economies was intentionally timed to coincide with the military takeover of everywhere on the planet for the implementation of the NWO, especially the US with it’s Bill of Rights threatening the banksters plan. The military takeover “cakewalks” haven’t proceeded as planned and have stalled the military victories which are now out of step while the economic destruction marches on.
Right now the economy is being pumped up to keep the illusion going, much like a kid’s Bouncy Castle, but the holes are appearing as it comes apart at the seams. Whatever happens, it will not be pretty and those who previously thought the Preppers were crazy will soon have to reassess, probably many will but only when it’s too late.
Dump just passed a huge tax giveaway of a couple trillion to whom exactly if not the fat bankers...?
As for infrastructure...are you in disneyland right now...?
What infrastructure...?
I never said the collapse is just around the corner...I said that this hysteria is very odd...and there must be a reason...
Usually people get hysterical when they are in a panic situation...that's just common sense...
So what is the reason for the panic...all of a sudden?
It seems very odd...
The Ponzi Economy has huge systemic problems that have been gestating for generations now...please consult with Micheal Hudson on the history of economies that tried to defy mathematics and exponential growth...
Note that an economy that grows in perpetuity is an example of exponential growth...
As is compound interest...[remember the mantra of the 'magic of compound interest' that the sheeple gulped down with their koolaid...because it was coming from the 'Oracle of Omaha'...?]
And funny enough...right there under economic growth and compound interest is the Ponzi Scheme...
Mathematically they are identical constructs that must collapse in the real world...
Ponzi schemes can go on for a very long time...decades even for an individual like Madoff...for entire countries it can go on much longer...but collapse it must...
This is demonstrated by graphical means...
https://s20.postimg.org/rgh899dq5/exponential_growth.jpg
We see the green exponential growth line starts off slow but then shoots skyward and approaches asymptotic...[ie tends to infinity...]
Hudson has done truly masterful work demonstrating how ancient economies got into trouble in this way...ie interest keeps accumulating in the non-productive financial sector until the real economy is no longer able to support it...
The fixes to these kinds of runaway train problems were solved thousands of years ago...but humans being stupider today than at any time in history have not bothered to think...
Hence the situation we have today...I say something is bigtime wrong in order for this massive hysteria to be coming now...
Indeed, it ain’t about imminent “Collapse” so much as a serious, even decisive weakening in the West’s position. Collapse is a big word, and though it may appear to have happened suddenly from a historical perspective, it almost always takes a long time from the perspective of its participants. Rome staggered for generations before Alarik finally showed up and put it out of its misery.
The salient point is that the West’s Skripal narrative is incoherent to the point of hysteria, and the bizarre actions based on it belie panic. A panic that they apparently neither understand nor even recognized, even as it rose when the narrative failed to gain traction. Simply put, May and her cohorts look to have “lost it”.
What drove them to that point is utterly unclear, but to me the timing suggests that the City of London realized that the implications of the Saudi Finance Minister’s recent visit to Beijing, and the world’s biggest commodity traders deciding to support China’s “Petro-Yuan” oil futures market may be combining to make audible London’s death-knell.
Shanghai’s new Yuan denominated Oil Futures Contract opened with a bang yesterday, dwarfing the Brent benchmark. It remains to be seen whether/when the Saudis agree to sell in Yuan, but the Russians already do and are actively encouraging the Saudis to do the same. As the 2 largest producers/exporters, their budding cooperation becomes a Petro-dollar destroying juggernaut should it continue to deepen to the point where they coordinate their sales. Have they made a deal we don’t know about yet? Maybe so. Is Europe, incl the UK staring at the prospect of having to buy oil & gas in Shanghai? If so, yup, it’s time to panic.
The rather surprising sale of S400 systems to the Saudis made me think something big was up. Big enough to require top-tier Air Defence. Who did the Saudi’s fear, and why did the Saudis feel such a sudden need for them? Was that sale a corollary to a more comprehensive engagement in the energy field which included, inter alia, a move away from the Petro-dollar? If so, their need for S400s needs no explanation.
The UK is in a tough spot. The City’s fees & commissions have been underpinning the UK’s economy for decades. Stripped as it has been of its industrial base, without the City’s financial shenanigans the UK inevitably reverts to being a dreary, windswept island off the coast of Europe. That can happen quite suddenly, and would if deals have been made behind the scenes.
“Fear. The city is rank with it.” (Gothmog, at the gates of Minas Tirith.)
That fear seems to have grown and oozed across the Atlantic to Washington…
The West has been trumpeting its “rule of law” mantra for decades, so the Russians made their first appeal in a rule of law way by asking for evidence and a chance to investigate for exculpatory evidence.
The problem is that the disingenuous West has thrown out the equivalent of a very public “How long have you been beating your wife?” charge, further amplified by never-ending characterisations of Putin as Hitler and Stalin combined and on steroids, so a legalistic response, which would indeed be appropriate in places that respected the rule of law, is instead totally useless in a Soviet-style. show trial.
You can’t say our guys and gals didn’t learn a trick or two from the Sovs.
Why you never add that this neocons are people without any whatsoever physical valor that they never go to war themselves.?
Probably because it is something too obvious to keep droning on about.
You can hold this fantasy all you like. General statements, like the one quoted above, are almost always wrong. If the war were to take place in Syria, Russia couldn’t win. If the war were to take place on the edge of Ukraine, it would be questionable. Given Putin’s nuclear sabre rattling, I’d say he thinks he couldn’t win.
Russia is far weaker than you want to admit, Saker.
Most likely a dawning understanding that it will be Russia which is going to mitigate Saudi panic fear of Iran.
The Sauds selling for Yuan is tantamount to a declaration of war on the USD. Whether it is or not, it is certainly a withdrawal from the Joint Statement on Saudi Arabian-United States Cooperation of 1974, which was the "cover page" for a wide range of less well known agreements whereby the Sauds agreed to sell exclusively in USD, and to re-cycle those dollars through the UST market, presumably in exchange for USM protection. "Protection", I guess, from US bombing, but whatever it was, it was sufficiently compelling that all of OPEC agreed to do the same in 1975.
The birthplace of the Petro-Dollar lies in that mid-'70s matrix of agreements which ipso facto underpins the the world's monetary system, and with it Pax Americana. OPEC's members have been slowly peeling themselves away from that agreement in recent years by executing currency swap agreements with China, but SA is the linchpin in the petro-dollar system and if SA goes all hell will almost certainly break loose in the dollar system.
As for Iran, I've always viewed the Saudi's trepidation as stemming from 2 primary factors:
[1] the inherent instabilities of a marginally legitimate government of a marginally sovereign state, dependent on religious fanaticism, a resource windfall and foreign protection for whatever legitimacy it enjoys, and
[2] the fact that its windfall producing regions are populated largely by a Shia minority whose natural religious ally is Iran.
In any case, any likely Iranian attack vector would be political, focussing on the Shia minority in the Eastern Province, rather than military force. The Saudis are vulnerable on that vector regardless of how many S3/400s they may have. The map below illustrates the Saudi's predicament perfectly.
https://theintercept.imgix.net/wp-uploads/sites/1/2016/01/Shia-and-Oil-lg.jpg
The House of Saud's only long term defence is to wean themselves off the corrosive Wahhabi ideology, give its people some breathing space and engage its neighbours and the wider world in commercial and cultural ties. IOW, become a more or less "normal" state.
Russia is far weaker than you want to admit, Saker.
“If the war were to take place on the edge of Ukraine, it would be questionable.”
That’s also detached from the real world.
Ukrainian forces can just be Smerched to the Stone Age from behind the border. So, some comments here about ‘Operation Storm II’ against the Donbas are just wishful thinking.
Putin’s national address seems to have finally quenched the war between the Globalists and Pentagon in the Beltway. So the United Anglo-Zionist cabal has gone into full throttle with their encircling operation of Russia. These Neocon-Zionist-Mofos are really eager to start the WW3.
In addition to the national address, another reason for this sudden increase in antagonism against Russia is certainly the changing situation in Syria. Russia has allowed Turkey to hit the first nail in the coffin of the planned “Zionist-PKK pro-Israel” state supposedly extending all the way over to Med. The Neocons are obviously red hot mad with Putin. For the first time since 9/11, the Neocons are losing a “war of terror” they started.
I don’t for one moment think that Erebus is referring to Iran.
The slow Russian transition into the war mode is a bit of a tradition as far as I am aware, unfortunately, which is why so many Russians have to die before a Russian come back.
Putin was right not to expel US diplomats after Obama did before he left to play golf, but now Russia must have plans for all security scenarios ready. For example, the expulsion of 60 Trump's diplomats now must be almost instant, just to show preparedness. Let us hope that Russia will be able to show quick and balanced reciprocity and thus show that it has overcome its customary long drag into war. Nothing would discourage the attackers better than a show of preparedness and a bit of real undercover counter-action.
Finally, one real downside is that Putin is a stickler for the law, the international law. When dealing with the lawless empire, this is a serious disadvantage. Note how US and EU have jumped on the Skripal Affair without waiting for the OPCW report (perhaps by some magic they know already what is going to be in it). That is a powerful display of unbridled lawlessness. I hope that the Russians are well prepared for another shit report from OPCW, just like "professor" McLaren's, WADA, IOC, the new busted FIFA, OPCW on Syrian chemical attacks etc.
I hope that Putin will be able to overcome his fixation with the law. He does not have to sink to the level of the lawless empire, but Putin and Peskov do need to first stop talking about the "unfair enemy" and start doing unfair things. Sorry that I have so many advice for Russia from my armchair, but I would hate to see many Russians dead before they pick themselves up and start paying back. The best way to prevent war is a quick and balanced reciprocity.
Your argument is not a new one, and it is quite popular in Russia right now. Given the behavior of the West, it is indeed hard to resist the desire to give them a hard kick in their tender behind. This is also the most common reproach the Russians have for Putin as far as the foreign policy is concerned: he is too soft on the West, and his use of the word “partners” really infuriates everybody in Russia.
However, although for now only the West disregards all the international law, rules and red lines, we are already dangerously close to a blowup. Can you imagine what’d happen if both sides behaved like that? If Russia disregarded not only the law but the common sense as the West does, we’d be at war in no time. It might seem undignified and no so emotionally satisfactory to turn the other cheek but it is the smartest thing to do in a crowded place when dealing with a madman armed with an assault rifle.
Also, don’t underestimate Putin. He is a very smart man and as shrewd a politician as they come. He knows full well that a direct confrontation might be inevitable and has been preparing Russia for it for years. He’d much prefer to avoid that and, as the Chinese say, to sit on the bank of the river waiting for the corpse of his enemy to float by. However, he is ready to strike if he has to but will strike at the time and in the manner of his own choosing and not when provoked.
That said, we don’t want to become like the West – the gangsters, and when what’s the difference? Then the world would witness the battle of two criminal gangs, essentially. Who cares which one wins.
Yet, I remember this one scene from the 1996 John Carpenter's cult movie Escape from LA. Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) is having a problem with this other low life as he is and they want to resolve the conflict with a duel "as men do". So Plissken say let us draw on three, as 1,2,3. Plissken says "one", draws his gun and shoots the other guy dead.
Now for me this short scene has always been the best illustration of the US dealings with Gorbachev and the US promise not to expand "one inch Eastwards" (one one, two, three).
It came back when Peskov complained about the enemy being "unfair" in his long interview to RT.
It appears that the author is really getting, fast, detached from reality.
This in particular: and this even more. especially the former.
This all is really starting to feel as "online therapy". A little echo chamber and groupthink simply helping the members to deal with the world around them.
at least the author IS somewhere near reality. you , sir , are in a far far away galaxy.
https://i.pinimg.com/236x/0c/79/0b/0c790b83d51c08348dedcf693680d894.jpg
You would have been right if the US overlords gave a hoot about the lives of their Ukie vassals. Kiev regime cannot make any independent decisions, these puppets do what the boss says. The US will push Kiev regime to start a war in Donbass, as only cheap Ukie meat would be lost. Yes, that would be the death knell of the Nazi regime in Kiev. But the US has apparently given up on its toxic asset Ukraine, judging by the fact that IMF did not receive an imperial order to fund it. Using it for the last time in a war to irritate Russia and possibly shore up Western vassals’ solidarity with the overlord would be at least something to show for the money already invested.
between de-nazification of Western and Eastern Germans before reunification in 1989. There was a gigantic, actually, difference.
Altough there is common opinion that difference between West and East Germany is result of split between West and East after WW2, one should take in account that East Germany is mainly Germanized Slavs. So there is still up until today leftovers of Slavic cultural background se Luzic Serbs for that matter. Until 14. century there East Germany was still very Slavic…
Very interested in such stuff...
Start here..
https://www.eupedia.com/europe/Haplogroup_R1a_Y-DNA.shtml
than search potntic step theory or anatolian..
http://dienekes.blogspot.cz/2010/12/y-chromosome-gene-pool-of-western-slavs.html
for language…
“[..] Baltic and Slavic show the common trait of never having undergone in the course of their development any sudden systemic upheaval. […] there is no indication of a serious dislocation of any part of the linguistic system at any time. The sound structure has in general remained intact to the present. […] Baltic and Slavic are consequently the only languages in which certain modern word-forms resemble those reconstructed for Common Indo-European.” ( The Indo-European Dialects [Eng. translation of Les dialectes indo-européens (1908)], University of Alabama Press, 1967, pp. 59-60).
https://borissoff.wordpress.com/2013/09/
Along with other omissions in your original reply, you fail to mention that Clinton’s deal with NK was nixed by Congress.
Aside from that, why would any country take the US for its word on any negotiations?
- Reagan’s deal with Gorbachov for no NATO expansion – broken.
- Bush I tells Saddam it’s OK to take on Kuwait for slant drilling into Iraqi oil fields – reneged.
- Clinton bombs Serbia to take the heat of Monica Lewinski’s dress.
- Bush II pulls out of ABM Treaty.
- The 9-11 hoax and subsequent invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq based on lies.
- Obama takes out Gaddafi.
This is a short list.
The North Koreans may be many things, but they aren’t idiots. The fact that Bonkers Bolton, Nutty Nikki Haley et al care less that NK could wipe out Seoul with conventional weapons speaks volumes. These people are dangerous and need to be declared incompetent before putting them in the looney bin.
North Korea’s position has been clear for decades: the US has to leave the Korean peninsula. When a state of war still exists with the US, why would they give up weapons?
You have to remember that our Petey lives in the ‘potatohead’ universe…everything is different there…
Herald is right. That Russia was positioning itself as underwriter for security in the M.E. (and not just for the Saudis) was my first thought, but I now think there may be a more urgent reason.
The Sauds selling for Yuan is tantamount to a declaration of war on the USD. Whether it is or not, it is certainly a withdrawal from the Joint Statement on Saudi Arabian-United States Cooperation of 1974, which was the “cover page” for a wide range of less well known agreements whereby the Sauds agreed to sell exclusively in USD, and to re-cycle those dollars through the UST market, presumably in exchange for USM protection. “Protection”, I guess, from US bombing, but whatever it was, it was sufficiently compelling that all of OPEC agreed to do the same in 1975.
The birthplace of the Petro-Dollar lies in that mid-’70s matrix of agreements which ipso facto underpins the the world’s monetary system, and with it Pax Americana. OPEC’s members have been slowly peeling themselves away from that agreement in recent years by executing currency swap agreements with China, but SA is the linchpin in the petro-dollar system and if SA goes all hell will almost certainly break loose in the dollar system.
As for Iran, I’ve always viewed the Saudi’s trepidation as stemming from 2 primary factors:
[1] the inherent instabilities of a marginally legitimate government of a marginally sovereign state, dependent on religious fanaticism, a resource windfall and foreign protection for whatever legitimacy it enjoys, and
[2] the fact that its windfall producing regions are populated largely by a Shia minority whose natural religious ally is Iran.
In any case, any likely Iranian attack vector would be political, focussing on the Shia minority in the Eastern Province, rather than military force. The Saudis are vulnerable on that vector regardless of how many S3/400s they may have. The map below illustrates the Saudi’s predicament perfectly.
The House of Saud’s only long term defence is to wean themselves off the corrosive Wahhabi ideology, give its people some breathing space and engage its neighbours and the wider world in commercial and cultural ties. IOW, become a more or less “normal” state.
Here is a glimpse back to 2012 and Forbes...in a piece called...Of course this is the part that all the self-styled masters of the universe believe...until perhaps now...
But this particular blockhead does explain the nuts and bolts of the system succinctly... Only problem is the part about 'always being tons of people' who want to use the US dollar...[and slit their own wrists by doing so...]
Standing here in 2018...and seeing the concerted effort by both Russia and China to upend the apple cart...[one by means of kinetic action and hardheaded diplomacy in the the Middle East...and the other with more hard cash than Uncle Sham can ever hope to print]...
...perhaps the cause of the hysteria is starting to come into focus after all...
PS...and let's not forget Venezuela...which shows no signs of folding and has also ditched the greenback for its considerable oil sales...
PPS...Global oil trade is about 15 trillion USD a year...even at $50 a barrel...that's a lot of free cash that looks like it may suddenly stop flowing...
Saudis potentially buying S400 is given too much prominence in Russia. MbS does not want to let Petrodollar down yet, he just wants to hedge his risks. Also, a billion or so is small change that he can throw in Russia's direction without blinking. Plus, if US plays as he wants, he would almost certainly pass S400 on to US, which would then protect him from the breach of contract with Russia.
Buying a small carrot (a billion) and dangling a big carrot (switch out of Petrodollar) in front of Russia's nose is a great hedge and leverage with US. He is trying to show to US that there are other suitors now and he needs to be offered a better deal.
Yes, Saudis are much more vulnerable to the domestic shiite majority than to an Iran's attack (which does not even have a land border). If Saudis were really concerned about Iran's attack they would be buying Russian superior anti-ship missiles. US still needs to protect Saudis from all and everything.
However, although for now only the West disregards all the international law, rules and red lines, we are already dangerously close to a blowup. Can you imagine what'd happen if both sides behaved like that? If Russia disregarded not only the law but the common sense as the West does, we'd be at war in no time. It might seem undignified and no so emotionally satisfactory to turn the other cheek but it is the smartest thing to do in a crowded place when dealing with a madman armed with an assault rifle.
Also, don't underestimate Putin. He is a very smart man and as shrewd a politician as they come. He knows full well that a direct confrontation might be inevitable and has been preparing Russia for it for years. He'd much prefer to avoid that and, as the Chinese say, to sit on the bank of the river waiting for the corpse of his enemy to float by. However, he is ready to strike if he has to but will strike at the time and in the manner of his own choosing and not when provoked.
That said, we don't want to become like the West - the gangsters, and when what's the difference? Then the world would witness the battle of two criminal gangs, essentially. Who cares which one wins.
Nicely reasoned, explained and justified why it is good to keep the high moral ground.
Yet, I remember this one scene from the 1996 John Carpenter’s cult movie Escape from LA. Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) is having a problem with this other low life as he is and they want to resolve the conflict with a duel “as men do”. So Plissken say let us draw on three, as 1,2,3. Plissken says “one”, draws his gun and shoots the other guy dead.
Now for me this short scene has always been the best illustration of the US dealings with Gorbachev and the US promise not to expand “one inch Eastwards” (one one, two, three).
It came back when Peskov complained about the enemy being “unfair” in his long interview to RT.
You are right about Gorbachev. Gorbachev was an idiot but Putin is far from it. Putin has a distinct strategy he's used from day one. The strategy is to let the opponent's own weight help defeat him - let the West collapse under the weight of its own problems rather than burn in the fire of a nuclear war, which would be unpleasant for both sides. This approach is also much cheaper for Russia than getting all worked up every time someone stages a clumsy provocation.
This behavior doesn't look as sexy as a hard hit in the balls but it works. Right now, the UK is busy making a complete fool of itself, and the rest of the EU - some countries refused to go along altogether, some went through the motions. Nobody surrendered anything essential, and we are talking primarily about the North Stream-2. The US was the biggest actor on the scene, which clearly showed, as we Russians put it, "where the legs are growing from" in this whole charade.
But don't doubt for a second - Putin is perfectly ready to administer a kick in a tender portion of the West's anatomy any time he thinks it necessary. Georgia and Crimea are prime examples of that. The thing is we know that the most sensitive part of the West's anatomy is its checkbook, and that's what Russia, and China, are aiming at. Petroyuan has just been introduced; petroruble is next.
The Sauds selling for Yuan is tantamount to a declaration of war on the USD. Whether it is or not, it is certainly a withdrawal from the Joint Statement on Saudi Arabian-United States Cooperation of 1974, which was the "cover page" for a wide range of less well known agreements whereby the Sauds agreed to sell exclusively in USD, and to re-cycle those dollars through the UST market, presumably in exchange for USM protection. "Protection", I guess, from US bombing, but whatever it was, it was sufficiently compelling that all of OPEC agreed to do the same in 1975.
The birthplace of the Petro-Dollar lies in that mid-'70s matrix of agreements which ipso facto underpins the the world's monetary system, and with it Pax Americana. OPEC's members have been slowly peeling themselves away from that agreement in recent years by executing currency swap agreements with China, but SA is the linchpin in the petro-dollar system and if SA goes all hell will almost certainly break loose in the dollar system.
As for Iran, I've always viewed the Saudi's trepidation as stemming from 2 primary factors:
[1] the inherent instabilities of a marginally legitimate government of a marginally sovereign state, dependent on religious fanaticism, a resource windfall and foreign protection for whatever legitimacy it enjoys, and
[2] the fact that its windfall producing regions are populated largely by a Shia minority whose natural religious ally is Iran.
In any case, any likely Iranian attack vector would be political, focussing on the Shia minority in the Eastern Province, rather than military force. The Saudis are vulnerable on that vector regardless of how many S3/400s they may have. The map below illustrates the Saudi's predicament perfectly.
https://theintercept.imgix.net/wp-uploads/sites/1/2016/01/Shia-and-Oil-lg.jpg
The House of Saud's only long term defence is to wean themselves off the corrosive Wahhabi ideology, give its people some breathing space and engage its neighbours and the wider world in commercial and cultural ties. IOW, become a more or less "normal" state.
Well summarized E…
Here is a glimpse back to 2012 and Forbes…in a piece called…
Of course this is the part that all the self-styled masters of the universe believe…until perhaps now…
But this particular blockhead does explain the nuts and bolts of the system succinctly…
Only problem is the part about ‘always being tons of people’ who want to use the US dollar…[and slit their own wrists by doing so...]
Standing here in 2018…and seeing the concerted effort by both Russia and China to upend the apple cart…[one by means of kinetic action and hardheaded diplomacy in the the Middle East...and the other with more hard cash than Uncle Sham can ever hope to print]…
…perhaps the cause of the hysteria is starting to come into focus after all…
PS…and let’s not forget Venezuela…which shows no signs of folding and has also ditched the greenback for its considerable oil sales…
PPS…Global oil trade is about 15 trillion USD a year…even at $50 a barrel…that’s a lot of free cash that looks like it may suddenly stop flowing…
Anyways, unlike Saker in his recent, despairing article http://thesaker.is/what-happened-to-the-west-i-was-born-in/, I don't get that this is all a prelude to nuclear, or even real, war. Putin's Mar 1 announcement put paid to that notion, if anyone was seriously entertaining it.
Of course, we shouldn't be surprised by some provocations and even short, sharp exchanges, but it seems to me that the primary purpose of all this noise is to segregate Russia from the rest of the world. To turn it into another N. Korea, or Apartheid South Africa so it can be characterized as a "Hermit Kingdom", cut off from all international contact, that one can either threaten or ignore as the domestic need arises. Above all, to cut it off from any would-be allies and neutralize its power so that it can't participate in building, much less defend multipolarity or those countries who might be tempted to move in that direction.
At the moment, that plan seems to be failing...
Only ~24 Western countries have expelled Russian diplomats, many rather half-heartedly, and not even all Western countries did so (10 EU countries expelled no-one, and many others expelled a token 1-4).
Maybe I've got it backwards. Maybe the West, specifically the Angl0-sphere, is seeking to isolate itself from the rest of the world ...
In such case, they're succeeding... sorta...
The Sauds selling for Yuan is tantamount to a declaration of war on the USD. Whether it is or not, it is certainly a withdrawal from the Joint Statement on Saudi Arabian-United States Cooperation of 1974, which was the "cover page" for a wide range of less well known agreements whereby the Sauds agreed to sell exclusively in USD, and to re-cycle those dollars through the UST market, presumably in exchange for USM protection. "Protection", I guess, from US bombing, but whatever it was, it was sufficiently compelling that all of OPEC agreed to do the same in 1975.
The birthplace of the Petro-Dollar lies in that mid-'70s matrix of agreements which ipso facto underpins the the world's monetary system, and with it Pax Americana. OPEC's members have been slowly peeling themselves away from that agreement in recent years by executing currency swap agreements with China, but SA is the linchpin in the petro-dollar system and if SA goes all hell will almost certainly break loose in the dollar system.
As for Iran, I've always viewed the Saudi's trepidation as stemming from 2 primary factors:
[1] the inherent instabilities of a marginally legitimate government of a marginally sovereign state, dependent on religious fanaticism, a resource windfall and foreign protection for whatever legitimacy it enjoys, and
[2] the fact that its windfall producing regions are populated largely by a Shia minority whose natural religious ally is Iran.
In any case, any likely Iranian attack vector would be political, focussing on the Shia minority in the Eastern Province, rather than military force. The Saudis are vulnerable on that vector regardless of how many S3/400s they may have. The map below illustrates the Saudi's predicament perfectly.
https://theintercept.imgix.net/wp-uploads/sites/1/2016/01/Shia-and-Oil-lg.jpg
The House of Saud's only long term defence is to wean themselves off the corrosive Wahhabi ideology, give its people some breathing space and engage its neighbours and the wider world in commercial and cultural ties. IOW, become a more or less "normal" state.
Excellent analysis, but a few cents worth of my opinion.
Saudis potentially buying S400 is given too much prominence in Russia. MbS does not want to let Petrodollar down yet, he just wants to hedge his risks. Also, a billion or so is small change that he can throw in Russia’s direction without blinking. Plus, if US plays as he wants, he would almost certainly pass S400 on to US, which would then protect him from the breach of contract with Russia.
Buying a small carrot (a billion) and dangling a big carrot (switch out of Petrodollar) in front of Russia’s nose is a great hedge and leverage with US. He is trying to show to US that there are other suitors now and he needs to be offered a better deal.
Yes, Saudis are much more vulnerable to the domestic shiite majority than to an Iran’s attack (which does not even have a land border). If Saudis were really concerned about Iran’s attack they would be buying Russian superior anti-ship missiles. US still needs to protect Saudis from all and everything.
If KSA wants to sell oil to China...the world's biggest importer...then it must play by house rules...
That's not quite there just yet...but it will be soon enough...
As for the S400...maybe the Sauds want something that actually works...
Another barrage of Houthi missiles...and another massive fail by the patriots...
And lest we forget from just a couple months back...
The West's move to isolate Russia is, I think, an attempt to put the Saudis back into their swing-producer position to give them more clout with the Chinese. From the Saudi perspective, the S400 deal is a hedge against them failing.
What about the Seneca Effect? At least in Roman times people were able to feed themselves and scavenge the basics for survival, whereas nowadays the shelves of stores are emptied within hours even at the approach of just a bad storm. With food production and distribution in fewer and fewer hands, and much of it coming from all ends of the Earth, it’s not a wild leap to suggest that modern man’s true independence has rarely ever been weaker.
Some have even suggested that 90% of people will give up their arms and enter the FEMA camps voluntarily due to food shortages. Was it Kissinger who said (paraphrasing) When you control oil you can control nations but control food and you control people?
Anyhow, I believe that's why they were built, rather than for any particularly nefarious purpose. Not just for food, but also medical care, shelter and security should societal breakdown turn violent.
America's food delivery system is indeed fragile, dependent on a gigantic, just-in-time logistical matrix of refrigerated/heated warehouses, air & sea terminals, transports, and Ms of personnel. All of it requiring a massive flow of funds to keep running. I remember reading somewhere that the average N. American meal travels some 2-3000 kilometres to reach the final dinner plate. It's hard to see how that's gonna work in crisis times.
Saudis potentially buying S400 is given too much prominence in Russia. MbS does not want to let Petrodollar down yet, he just wants to hedge his risks. Also, a billion or so is small change that he can throw in Russia's direction without blinking. Plus, if US plays as he wants, he would almost certainly pass S400 on to US, which would then protect him from the breach of contract with Russia.
Buying a small carrot (a billion) and dangling a big carrot (switch out of Petrodollar) in front of Russia's nose is a great hedge and leverage with US. He is trying to show to US that there are other suitors now and he needs to be offered a better deal.
Yes, Saudis are much more vulnerable to the domestic shiite majority than to an Iran's attack (which does not even have a land border). If Saudis were really concerned about Iran's attack they would be buying Russian superior anti-ship missiles. US still needs to protect Saudis from all and everything.
But you leave out the fact that China is now in the driver’s seat when it comes to who is paying KSA’s piper…
If KSA wants to sell oil to China…the world’s biggest importer…then it must play by house rules…
That’s not quite there just yet…but it will be soon enough…
As for the S400…maybe the Sauds want something that actually works…
Another barrage of Houthi missiles…and another massive fail by the patriots…
And lest we forget from just a couple months back…
Sir, I believe that the galaxy that you are referring to, that great void, does exist in fact right between Peter’s ears.
I even believe he's sincere its follower. See the difference eg with Quartermaster etc.
Here is a glimpse back to 2012 and Forbes...in a piece called...Of course this is the part that all the self-styled masters of the universe believe...until perhaps now...
But this particular blockhead does explain the nuts and bolts of the system succinctly... Only problem is the part about 'always being tons of people' who want to use the US dollar...[and slit their own wrists by doing so...]
Standing here in 2018...and seeing the concerted effort by both Russia and China to upend the apple cart...[one by means of kinetic action and hardheaded diplomacy in the the Middle East...and the other with more hard cash than Uncle Sham can ever hope to print]...
...perhaps the cause of the hysteria is starting to come into focus after all...
PS...and let's not forget Venezuela...which shows no signs of folding and has also ditched the greenback for its considerable oil sales...
PPS...Global oil trade is about 15 trillion USD a year...even at $50 a barrel...that's a lot of free cash that looks like it may suddenly stop flowing...
Your earlier point re: the apparent suddenness and inexplicability of the West’s unhinged response to whatever events may or may not have happened in Salisbury is something that’s also puzzled me. It reeks of panic, rather than any “normal” narrative management operation. In asking myself what could have triggered it, I came up with the confluence of a few events which change everything if one stretches the facts just a little to cover what one doesn’t really know. IOW, if one allows oneself some speculative reverie…
Anyways, unlike Saker in his recent, despairing article http://thesaker.is/what-happened-to-the-west-i-was-born-in/, I don’t get that this is all a prelude to nuclear, or even real, war. Putin’s Mar 1 announcement put paid to that notion, if anyone was seriously entertaining it.
Of course, we shouldn’t be surprised by some provocations and even short, sharp exchanges, but it seems to me that the primary purpose of all this noise is to segregate Russia from the rest of the world. To turn it into another N. Korea, or Apartheid South Africa so it can be characterized as a “Hermit Kingdom”, cut off from all international contact, that one can either threaten or ignore as the domestic need arises. Above all, to cut it off from any would-be allies and neutralize its power so that it can’t participate in building, much less defend multipolarity or those countries who might be tempted to move in that direction.
At the moment, that plan seems to be failing…
Only ~24 Western countries have expelled Russian diplomats, many rather half-heartedly, and not even all Western countries did so (10 EU countries expelled no-one, and many others expelled a token 1-4).
Maybe I’ve got it backwards. Maybe the West, specifically the Angl0-sphere, is seeking to isolate itself from the rest of the world …
In such case, they’re succeeding… sorta…
Saudis potentially buying S400 is given too much prominence in Russia. MbS does not want to let Petrodollar down yet, he just wants to hedge his risks. Also, a billion or so is small change that he can throw in Russia's direction without blinking. Plus, if US plays as he wants, he would almost certainly pass S400 on to US, which would then protect him from the breach of contract with Russia.
Buying a small carrot (a billion) and dangling a big carrot (switch out of Petrodollar) in front of Russia's nose is a great hedge and leverage with US. He is trying to show to US that there are other suitors now and he needs to be offered a better deal.
Yes, Saudis are much more vulnerable to the domestic shiite majority than to an Iran's attack (which does not even have a land border). If Saudis were really concerned about Iran's attack they would be buying Russian superior anti-ship missiles. US still needs to protect Saudis from all and everything.
Of course, and he’s not going to demand Yuan from his European customers. The point is that China is the swing buyer, and so dictates terms to non-swing vendors. Saudi was the swing-producer, but Russia has come to share that role, reducing the Saudi position. IOW, MbS may have no choice.
The West’s move to isolate Russia is, I think, an attempt to put the Saudis back into their swing-producer position to give them more clout with the Chinese. From the Saudi perspective, the S400 deal is a hedge against them failing.
If her Skripal fiasco was actually a last ditch attempt to stop Nord Stream, Theresa May has succeeded only in splitting the EU. Scored an own goal, she did.
Let’s hope it ain’t 90%, or there aren’t nearly enough camps to do the job.
Anyhow, I believe that’s why they were built, rather than for any particularly nefarious purpose. Not just for food, but also medical care, shelter and security should societal breakdown turn violent.
America’s food delivery system is indeed fragile, dependent on a gigantic, just-in-time logistical matrix of refrigerated/heated warehouses, air & sea terminals, transports, and Ms of personnel. All of it requiring a massive flow of funds to keep running.
I remember reading somewhere that the average N. American meal travels some 2-3000 kilometres to reach the final dinner plate. It’s hard to see how that’s gonna work in crisis times.
I also doubt your belief that the FEMA camps are for the benefit of anyone other than those who seek total control. I hope you are correct and I am wrong, or better still, that we never need to find out.
The West's move to isolate Russia is, I think, an attempt to put the Saudis back into their swing-producer position to give them more clout with the Chinese. From the Saudi perspective, the S400 deal is a hedge against them failing.
That cat may have escaped the bag. I just read that the German BSH has signed off on the final documents giving Nord Stream the final green light for construction. With that, Russia’s place as Europe’s premiere energy supplier has been greatly strengthened.
If her Skripal fiasco was actually a last ditch attempt to stop Nord Stream, Theresa May has succeeded only in splitting the EU. Scored an own goal, she did.
Not agree. He’s not stupid, contrary he’s a quite smart agent of the dieing rotten West.
I even believe he’s sincere its follower. See the difference eg with Quartermaster etc.
Saker called him a drone, but i think he is just a boring retiree seeking some fun here when he get tired of his seaside stroll.
Anyhow, I believe that's why they were built, rather than for any particularly nefarious purpose. Not just for food, but also medical care, shelter and security should societal breakdown turn violent.
America's food delivery system is indeed fragile, dependent on a gigantic, just-in-time logistical matrix of refrigerated/heated warehouses, air & sea terminals, transports, and Ms of personnel. All of it requiring a massive flow of funds to keep running. I remember reading somewhere that the average N. American meal travels some 2-3000 kilometres to reach the final dinner plate. It's hard to see how that's gonna work in crisis times.
Some have reasoned that the push towards war (Bolton etc) is to take advantage of a perceived window that they believe exists before Russia and China’s new weapons are fully developed and operational. Crazy, yes, but so has been much of the military actions of the West for the last few decades.
I also doubt your belief that the FEMA camps are for the benefit of anyone other than those who seek total control. I hope you are correct and I am wrong, or better still, that we never need to find out.
If her Skripal fiasco was actually a last ditch attempt to stop Nord Stream, Theresa May has succeeded only in splitting the EU. Scored an own goal, she did.
The sign off of the NS2 project is absolutely fantastic news. It is very important for Russia because it also needs a hedge regarding the Chinese market. If Russia can sell significant volume of gas to either of the two big markets, then she can never lose and the price can stay good for the supplier.
Regarding May, her inflated internal popularity may start deflating now, then she and her chief clown Boris could become the huge losers from the Skripal Affair. The message from the frugal Germans to UK is – neurotic screaming and braying is one thing, but affordable gas is a totally different thing. The expensive US LNG is good for the rich East European countries, such as Poland, Baltics etc.
Yet, I remember this one scene from the 1996 John Carpenter's cult movie Escape from LA. Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) is having a problem with this other low life as he is and they want to resolve the conflict with a duel "as men do". So Plissken say let us draw on three, as 1,2,3. Plissken says "one", draws his gun and shoots the other guy dead.
Now for me this short scene has always been the best illustration of the US dealings with Gorbachev and the US promise not to expand "one inch Eastwards" (one one, two, three).
It came back when Peskov complained about the enemy being "unfair" in his long interview to RT.
Yes, but you missed what I said about strategy. This is not just about the high moral ground, which, of course, is a nice thing to keep.
You are right about Gorbachev. Gorbachev was an idiot but Putin is far from it. Putin has a distinct strategy he’s used from day one. The strategy is to let the opponent’s own weight help defeat him – let the West collapse under the weight of its own problems rather than burn in the fire of a nuclear war, which would be unpleasant for both sides. This approach is also much cheaper for Russia than getting all worked up every time someone stages a clumsy provocation.
This behavior doesn’t look as sexy as a hard hit in the balls but it works. Right now, the UK is busy making a complete fool of itself, and the rest of the EU – some countries refused to go along altogether, some went through the motions. Nobody surrendered anything essential, and we are talking primarily about the North Stream-2. The US was the biggest actor on the scene, which clearly showed, as we Russians put it, “where the legs are growing from” in this whole charade.
But don’t doubt for a second – Putin is perfectly ready to administer a kick in a tender portion of the West’s anatomy any time he thinks it necessary. Georgia and Crimea are prime examples of that. The thing is we know that the most sensitive part of the West’s anatomy is its checkbook, and that’s what Russia, and China, are aiming at. Petroyuan has just been introduced; petroruble is next.
Very interested in such stuff...
The horse, the wheel and the chariot by David Anthony
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Horse,_the_Wheel,_and_Language
Whether it is or isn't, thanks for the introduction. Fascinating stuff.
At the tzarist court french was the conversation language.
Many Dutch traders lived in St Petersburg, the bolsjewist coup in November 1917 made them them leave.
European Russia is as European as say Hungary or Bulgaria.
The USSR was anti capitalist, thus anti western.
FDR's foolishness was to give E Europe to Stalin.
His vain hope, as he said 'that he hoped that the E European countries would civilise Stalin'.
It did not happen.
Former miner Chrustjow was not a Stalin, but he hated capitalism, that let miners die for profit.
The problem with the communist rulers was that practically none of them had any education more than primary school.
F.W. Deakin and G.R. Storry, 'The case of Richard Sorge', New York, 1966
The naivity of the communist rulers makes one smile now, at the time is was quite different.
But, the naivity of men like Sorge who risked their lives, for an ideal, Sorge was executed, for spying, who had a good education, is unbelievable.
FDR gave E Europe to Stalin???
You’re really something, Jilles.
And what had he in return, Austria? Greece?
OTOH what did your large very large education give you, other than miserable skills in foreign languages?
Jilles, thank you, you’re a good laugh.
Isn’t it The Horse, the Wheel, and Language?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Horse,_the_Wheel,_and_Language
Whether it is or isn’t, thanks for the introduction. Fascinating stuff.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Horse,_the_Wheel,_and_Language
Whether it is or isn't, thanks for the introduction. Fascinating stuff.
Yes Ditto for me…
Here is the Amazon link…some good reviews there…
I had been vaguely aware of the Kurgan Hypothesis…but this book seems like it would a very complete course on that…
Incidentally the the similarity between the various Indo-European languages is striking…wikipedia has done a good job compiling a chart showing side by side words …of what one might call the fundamental vocabulary for a number of the languages…
Ranging from modern English to Latin, Greek, Gothic, Celtic, Slavic, Sanskrit, Iranian and others…
Where have you found or heard of your ‘old’ haha ‘Second World’? Plus locating it in current Russia and surroundings, hahaha.
Your literacy is clear now, stop posting.
One more thing, this being a free speech website does your authority to tell others to stop posting here come from Ron Unz himself? I notice you have commanded others to do so too so hopefully this comment won't drive you to order me to stop posting, I really like this website. Gracias.
Only gathering of Walkire area is worth something. the rest of his Music is banal.
Only Beethoven measures up. Probably better than Russians.
Bach's music is too difficult for average orient.
I never red anything from Schiller.
I did read Erik Maria Remarque "All quiet on Western Front" (I do very much recommending it for Historians) who want to know why Germans lost the WW1. His second book is not too bad either.
(About sabotage unit of German army during war). Good book also.)
I did read some poems from Goethe. They were really pathetic. (Like Rose)
Stop this topic Ilyana, you lost (it was stupid right from the beginning anyway). Throw the towel, your guards are bad placed and your punch is weak. You don’t even know that Beethoven (that unequaled, unsurpassed genious) came from a Low Countries’ jewish family…
At the tzarist court french was the conversation language.
Many Dutch traders lived in St Petersburg, the bolsjewist coup in November 1917 made them them leave.
European Russia is as European as say Hungary or Bulgaria.
The USSR was anti capitalist, thus anti western.
FDR's foolishness was to give E Europe to Stalin.
His vain hope, as he said 'that he hoped that the E European countries would civilise Stalin'.
It did not happen.
Former miner Chrustjow was not a Stalin, but he hated capitalism, that let miners die for profit.
The problem with the communist rulers was that practically none of them had any education more than primary school.
F.W. Deakin and G.R. Storry, 'The case of Richard Sorge', New York, 1966
The naivity of the communist rulers makes one smile now, at the time is was quite different.
But, the naivity of men like Sorge who risked their lives, for an ideal, Sorge was executed, for spying, who had a good education, is unbelievable.
Who said that Europe ends at Ural mountains? Europeans? What are geological conditions exactly for Europe being a continent? Obviously just by looking at map one can see that Europe is no continent, at best it’s a peninsula of Eurasian continent.
Your literacy is clear now, stop posting.
Actually amigo, Beckow’s comment made sense to me so I’m hoping that you can enlighten me, and in the process, perhaps Beckow too. Is it you who is unfamiliar with the established use of the term Second World, or am I just imagining that it was in common usage in geopolitics not that very long ago?
One more thing, this being a free speech website does your authority to tell others to stop posting here come from Ron Unz himself? I notice you have commanded others to do so too so hopefully this comment won’t drive you to order me to stop posting, I really like this website. Gracias.
The number of people who can:
1. Read all the relevant languages
2. Read them all equally well
3. Provide good, informed, objective literary criticism
Is vanishingly small.
If you are one of the few who are equally fluent in English, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, Japanese (did I leave anyone out? Of course I did. Lots.), is at the far right end of the bell curve (i.e., smart enough to do real literary criticism of value), etc., well, more power to you. I depend upon the wisdom of crowds for such things, and there is no crowd of these folks. More to the point, if you are not, your ad hom kinda turns back on you…
Translated literature is a good second best, but it’s an unworthy basis for nationalistic comparisons (I’m being kind).
It’s not smugness, get that through your flat head. That should be obvious from my comments. It’s just reality. Flatheads are so obnoxious, they invite depressurization.
This is the opposite of the reality at unz.com.
Jew envious of the classical composers, tries to steal one.
Yes, we know, Beethoven was great. And German. Thx.
I even believe he's sincere its follower. See the difference eg with Quartermaster etc.
Peter just found an effective way to entertain himself by trolling the Team Russia. He get quite an impressive response from many commenters since he adopted that tactic, which keep him busy and happy with the new found p attention.
Saker called him a drone, but i think he is just a boring retiree seeking some fun here when he get tired of his seaside stroll.
Does this qualify for “historical” for the month too?
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-raytheon-poland-patriot/poland-signs-4-75-billion-deal-for-u-s-patriot-missile-system-facing-russia-idUSKBN1H417S
Looking forward to the resident “Team Russia” spin on this.
Just keep it simple and along the party line. Points to keep in mind while writing:
Putin saw it coming 5 years ago.
Devised a perfect counter 2 years ago.
This is a great victory for Russia.
This really messes up the Empire/USA/Zionazis/whatever agenda and effort.
This will collapse the Empire/the rest soon.
Can’t wait.
You picked a funny damned time to brag about the Patriot missile.
Today we have this in Foreign Policy Journal...Subhead... Article by Jeffrey Lewis...a respected Washington arms expert... And this from a Beltway 'insider' journal...owned by the WaPo...
What a riot...
Of course the Patsy doesn't work...
One innocent bystander was killed when one of the missiles exploded shortly after launch...
Another made a U-turn in the sky and headed right back at Riyadh...exploding on the ground on impact...
What a performance...
We note here that PeterAus confirms his standing as the Potathead Emeritus of Unz Review...
https://s20.postimg.org/aaume3y25/Potatohead_fork.jpg
From the link:
“We are getting to the front row of countries which will be able not only to cooperate and jointly carry out tasks with the United States and NATO, but will be also perceived on (NATO’s) eastern flank as … stronger than others,” General Leszek Surawski, the Polish military’s chief of staff, said after the signing ceremony.
How wrong can you get? Hopefully they’ll cancel it before deployment in 2020. The destabilizing threat is from the United States and they have just put themselves in the front line.
I simply can't imagine what worse move they could've done. Well, probably stationing some nuclear tipped missiles on their territory but this is close.It just shows how much of puppet regimes are all those from former Warsaw Pact now in US sphere of influence.
Again, simply mind boggling. Actually bordering on a treason against own people.
But, at the same time, it does show the power of Washington.They, as you pointed out aren't going to achieve anything else but to become a first target in potential serious exchange between the big guys. Their only purpose, as I see it, is to work as a suicide picket. Can't see it differently.
And, call me cynic, but I can't see the people signing this being there when/if that happens.Still, my point remains: nothing what the regime in Kremlin has been doing recently changed a bit in US approach.
Not......a.........bit.Still, I am sure that the "residents" will come up with some soothing explanation.
Until next time.
Obviously, I am not a member of the resident “Team Russia” for sure, but, this Polish Government …..thing….is simply mind boggling.
I simply can’t imagine what worse move they could’ve done. Well, probably stationing some nuclear tipped missiles on their territory but this is close.
It just shows how much of puppet regimes are all those from former Warsaw Pact now in US sphere of influence.
Again, simply mind boggling. Actually bordering on a treason against own people.
But, at the same time, it does show the power of Washington.
They, as you pointed out aren’t going to achieve anything else but to become a first target in potential serious exchange between the big guys. Their only purpose, as I see it, is to work as a suicide picket. Can’t see it differently.
And, call me cynic, but I can’t see the people signing this being there when/if that happens.
Still, my point remains: nothing what the regime in Kremlin has been doing recently changed a bit in US approach.
Not……a………bit.
Still, I am sure that the “residents” will come up with some soothing explanation.
Until next time.
Beethoven, Mozart, Bach, Wagner, Haydn, Handel, Liszt, Brahms, von Weber, Gluck, etc.
The Germans are without a doubt the most accomplished people in the field of classical music.
Russians and Italians make up the next tier.
You're more on point with literature, where Germans don't have a fist tier reputation as far as I can tell. But the English do.
No, the English don’t, at least not in countries which are not Anglophiliac.
It’s French and Russians in the upper tier, then the English, and then a host of other nationalities.
For most Russians, the difference between hypocritical Western liberals who want to dominate the world with their "values" (and military and economic means for spreading them) and white supremacists is hardly that big, both are a consequence of a similar kind of arrogance towards the rest of the world. Certainly, some white supremacists may under some circumstances be ready to accept Russians as fellow whites, but probably, the path back to regarding them as Asian subhumans is never too long.
Russians are mostly white, but Russia is a multinational and multiracial Eurasian country that is very far from being "racially pure", even as far as many ethnic Russians are concerned, and racism in the narrow sense has hardly ever had much support in Russia. Russia's main religion is Orthodox Christianity, but Islam and Buddhism are also domestic religions in Russia, and there has been an adversarial relationship between Western Christianity and Orthodox Christianity for centuries.
Ideologically, Western alt-right ideologues would be much more likely to find relatively widespread support for their ideas in Poland, the Baltic states, and among nationalists in Western Ukraine - mainly among the most Russophobic elements of European societies. Much of the daily hatred against "the Russians" in the Anglophone media is full of unambiguos bigotry, and even if some of the people believing in Western white identity are currently less extreme with respect to Russia than the liberal racist bigots who think that they are progressive because they hate Russians rather than Mexicans, this is rather a kind of liberals acting as racist supremacists than a genuine split between these two Western ideologies.
In Russia, the constant aggressive rhetoric from Western countries will hardly lead to Russians rejecting the liberal West while embracing nationalist Westerners concentrating on white identity, rather both versions of Western ideology are seen as similarly disgusting. It is doubtful whether in Soviet times, many people really believed in the official anti-imperialist Soviet ideology because the propaganda was too artificial. Now, no special propaganda efforts are needed, the aggressive, arrogant statement of Western politicians and journalists can simply be shown in the original.
You lost your own argument when you used the phony “White supremacists” ploy. White people who merely don’t hate themselves, their race, or want their country and culture to be subjugated by non-white hostiles is not “White supremacy.” This is not difficult to understand.
https://www.eupedia.com/europe/Haplogroup_R1a_Y-DNA.shtml
than search potntic step theory or anatolian..
http://dienekes.blogspot.cz/2010/12/y-chromosome-gene-pool-of-western-slavs.html
for language...
“[..] Baltic and Slavic show the common trait of never having undergone in the course of their development any sudden systemic upheaval. […] there is no indication of a serious dislocation of any part of the linguistic system at any time. The sound structure has in general remained intact to the present. […] Baltic and Slavic are consequently the only languages in which certain modern word-forms resemble those reconstructed for Common Indo-European.” ( The Indo-European Dialects [Eng. translation of Les dialectes indo-européens (1908)], University of Alabama Press, 1967, pp. 59-60).
https://borissoff.wordpress.com/2013/09/
Thank you for those links Ondrej…
Some very interesting reading there…if this is correct then proto-Slavic has been around much longer than proto-Germanic…
Anyway this shows how important technological advances are…the domesticated horse and the wheel were huge enablers for these cultures [ie the Corded Ware] to spread over such a wide area…
Interesting that archeaology and genetics are combining to bring advances in anthropology and try to solve some of these ancient mysteries about where peoples come from…?
Yes, Slavic languages are seriously underestimated, but it is funny that language more less correlate with genetics...
You could try this presentation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4jHsy4xeuoQ
I would pay attention to linguistic relativity problem..
https://www.coloradocollege.edu/dotAsset/3bb4c139-8a46-4238-a5b9-67bca5209ae6.pdf
No kidding…
Today we have this in Foreign Policy Journal…
Subhead…
Article by Jeffrey Lewis…a respected Washington arms expert…
And this from a Beltway ‘insider’ journal…owned by the WaPo…
What a riot…
Of course the Patsy doesn’t work…
One innocent bystander was killed when one of the missiles exploded shortly after launch…
Another made a U-turn in the sky and headed right back at Riyadh…exploding on the ground on impact…
What a performance…
We note here that PeterAus confirms his standing as the Potathead Emeritus of Unz Review…
Saker called him a drone, but i think he is just a boring retiree seeking some fun here when he get tired of his seaside stroll.
Why are you [425] when you ain’t me?
Gd question. This numbering error will cause more confusion for anonymous posting. Now we are writing to ourselves… lol.
You are welcome;-)
Yes, Slavic languages are seriously underestimated, but it is funny that language more less correlate with genetics…
You could try this presentation
I would pay attention to linguistic relativity problem..
https://www.coloradocollege.edu/dotAsset/3bb4c139-8a46-4238-a5b9-67bca5209ae6.pdf