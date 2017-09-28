A Crash Course on the True Causes of “Anti-Semitism”

◄►Bookmark◄❌►▲ ▼Toggle AllToC▲▼Add to LibraryRemove from Library • BShow CommentNext New CommentNext New Reply
This is a topic which has had so much written about it that you could fill an entire city library with books entirely dedicated to this topic. Marx took a shot at it. As did Sartre. There were, of course, also plenty of good books written on this topic, but rather than list them all, I want to suggest a few simple common sense points and then go to what I consider an authoritative explanation of this thing we call “antisemitism” and which, of course, has nothing to do with Semites.
So first, let’s dump this silly term and replace it by a simple and straightforward one: judeophobia. Just like any other phobia (say, for example, russophobia) the phobia of X is the 1) fear and/or hatred of X. Some people hate Jews, others fear them (think of the “fear of the Jews” in the Scripture), some do both. So judeophobia seems both logical and uncontroversial to me.
Second, it is a truism to say that everything in the universe has a cause. That includes phobias. Including russophobia and judeophobia. For example, I would be the first person to admit that there are objective characteristics of the Russian people which makes other people fear and hate them. Like the fact that all western attempts at conquering Russia have failed. Or that the Russians have always, and still are, rejecting the Papacy. Just these two factors will create plenty of russophobia in the West, for sure.
So, the next thing we can ask ourselves is what is it in Jews which causes judeophobia. Alas, before I look into this, I need to clarify a number of assumptions I make.
The first one is that Jews are not a race or ethnicity. To prove that, I defer to Shlomo Sand’s book “The Invention of the Jewish People”. As I explained elsewhere, Jews are a tribe: A group one can chose to join (Elizabeth Taylor) or leave (Gilad Atzmon). In other words, I see “Jewishness” as a culture, or ideology, or education or any other number of things, but not something rooted in biology. However, I also fully agree with Atzmon when he says that Jews are not a race, but that Jewish culture/politics/ideology is racist (more about that later).
Next, there is also what is commonly known as “Judaism”. That, by the way, is also a misnomer, at least if by “Judaism” you refer the faith of the Old Testament, the faith of the Ancient Israel, the “God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, the God of our forefathers”. Modern “Judaism” which was created well after the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem in 70AD. Modern “Judaism” ought be to called “Pharisaic Talmudism” and its true creators are Shimon bar Yochia, Maimonides (aka “Rambam” in the video below), Joseph Karo and Isaac Luria. The reason why this religion ought to be referred to as Pharisaic Talmudism is modern Judaism is the continuation of the sect of the Pharisees (the only Jewish sect which survived the destruction of Jerusalem and of the Temple – all modern forms of “Judaism” trace their roots to the Pharisees) and that it’s main source of authority is the Talmud, a collection of writings based on the ideas of the sect of the Pharisees and complied from the beginning of the 2nd century. To separate them from non-religious Jews, some authors have offered the term “Judaic” to describe a person adhering to this faith. Seems reasonable to me.
Here is the key thing, while many modern Jews are non-religious and really members of a self-described Jewish tribe, there is no such thing in history as a “Jewish culture” distinct from Pharisaic Talmudism. Remember that national categories are recent creations from the 18th and 19th centuries. For most of history people defined them in reference to 1) their place of residence or birth 2) their religious affiliation and 3) the identity of the ruler they were subjects of. In contrast, nationality and ethnicity are largely modern concepts. The only thing common to a Jew from the Middle-East, Central Europe and North Africa would be teachings of Pharisaic Talmudism. It is only logical therefore to look at this unique common characteristic to try to identify the causes of the hatred and fear Jews have inspired pretty much everywhere they have ever resided.
I will use two official Jewish sources to ascertain the causes of antisemitism, first the Simon Wiesenthal Multi-Media Learning Center’s website and a lecture by Rabbi David Bar Hayim.
Here is what the Simon Wiesenthal Center writes on the page “Why The Jews? The Patterns of Persecution”
Jewish communities existed continuously in Europe for over 2,000 years. Many of these communities were older than the countries in which they existed. Nevertheless, as the countries of Europe developed, Jews were rarely given complete citizenship status. At best they were tolerated as guests. Their social and religious distinctiveness made them persistent targets for persecution; and such persecution, in turn, intensified the cohesiveness of Jewish communities.
The emergence of Christianity as the dominant religion in Europe intensified the persecution of Jews. Since both the religious and political life of Europe became organized around the Christian faith, Jews were seen as outcasts, the deniers and “killers” of Christ. For millions of European Christians, for over 1600 years, the hatred and persecution of Jews was religiously sanctioned. Antisemitism intensified during the l9th and 20th century industrialization of Europe as Jews participated more directly in European economic and social life.
By 1933, the patterns of economic, social, and personal persecution of European Jews were well established. Nazi racial antisemitism and propaganda amplified and manipulated these patterns, ultimately adding one deadly tenet–that all Jews must be eliminated.
This is the garden variety cop-out: they were older, but never given citizenship, they were tolerated as guests, their social and religious distinctiveness made them targets for persecution, then the Christians accused them of killing Christ, antisemitism was religiously sanctioned, then came the Nazis and added their racist propaganda. But it has a grain of truth buried deep inside the rest of the platitudes: “social and religious distinctiveness”. What are we talking about here exactly?
This sounds interesting so let’s immediately delve into it!
The following is a lecture by Rabbi David Bar-Hayim whose biography, and gently smiling face, you can find on Wikipedia. For our purposes, just the first paragraph will be enough. It says that Bar-Hayim is an “Israeli Orthodox rabbi who heads the Shilo Institute (Machon Shilo), a Jerusalem-based rabbinical court and institute of Jewish education dedicated to the Torah of Israel”. Not a lightweight by any means, and a man with established credentials. Now let’s listen to what he has to say.
I strongly encourage you to take the time to carefully listen to his entire lecture (1h47m) to not only convince yourself that my chosen excerpts are not partial or taken out of context, but also to get an emotional “feel” for the man who not only is an articulate speaker who is clearly used to teaching, but who also conveys a coherent picture of a man who gave these topics a great deal of thought and who has to courage to call things by their names rather than to “remain silent” like so many of his “politically correct” colleges.
also, and just in case this lecture would “mysteriously” disappear from YouTube following the publication of my article, I decided to re-upload it here:
http://www.myvi.ru/watch/Why-are-the-Rabbis-Silent-about-Gaza_RMl1JJ_ftUy7fjzY7Ehgug2
Next, here are key statements from the beginning of this lecture posted along their time-stamp so you can check for their authenticity:
- 09:20 The Torah teaches that the life of a Jew is more precious than the life of a non-Jew.
- 10:00 God (HaShem) prefers Jews to non-Jews and gives them a special status.
- 11:00 The notion that Jews and non-Jews are equally precious to God contradicts the spirit of the Torah from beginning to end.
- 16:40 According to Shimon bar Yochia (aka Rashbi) “the best of non-Jews should be killed in warfare” because just as Jews cannot know if a snake approaching you is venomous or not, Jews cannot know which non-Jew is a danger to then.
- 25:16 Jews must assume that it is likely that any non-Jew they meet does not live by the Noahide Laws.
Here an explanation is needed about the so-called “Noahide Laws”. According to Wikipedia (as use it as the hyper-politically-correct source) the Noahide Laws are a “are a set of imperatives which, according to the Talmud, were given by God as a binding set of laws for the “children of Noah” – that is, all of humanity”. Here are these laws as listed by Maimonides himself:
- Prohibition of Idolatry
- Prohibition of Blasphemy
- Prohibition of Homicide
- Prohibition of Sexual Immorality
- Prohibition of Theft
- Prohibition of Limb of a Living Creature
- Imperative of Legal System
Sounds “kinda not modern”, but hey, that is no “worse” than the 10 Commandants, right? Wrong! Wrong for two crucial reasons. First, the penalty for breaking any one of these laws, at least according to Rabbi David Bar-Hayim, is death (listen to the lecture for yourself!). Second, this list uses a euphemism when is speaks of “idolatry”. What is mean here is not some pagan blood ceremony to sacrifice babies to some god of thunder, but “Avodah Zarah”. How do I know that? Listen to the lecture again, the Rabbi is very clear about it. And what exactly is “Avodah Zarah”? It is “foreign worship” or, to put it simply, the religions of the aliens, the others, the nations, the goyim. This exactly the accusation made by Pharisaic Judaics against Christianity: making “That Man” (the typical Talmudic reference to Christ) into an idol. True, during the Middle-Ages overt references to Christianity were obfuscated and even today to the question whether Avodah Zarah is applicable to Christianity the official answer is wonderfully hypoctitical: Christianity is a “special type of avodah zarah is forbidden to Jews but permissible to gentiles, so that a non-Jew who engages in Christian worship commits no sin”. First, this is an explicit modern Jewish admission that those Jews who convert to Christianity are committing a crime deserving the death penalty. But, more importantly, this is clearly a cop-out as this “special type of avodah zarah” has no basis in traditional Pharisaic Talmudic teachings. So this might come as a shock to many, but according to Pharisaic Talmudists, all Christians deserve to be killed for the sin of idolatry. Feel the love…
Now here is the sad part, in the US these rabidly anti-Christians laws have been proclaimed as the “bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization” by both President Reagan and Congress. And to think that these guys fancy themselves as “Christians”…
I am sure that there are those who are absolutely convinced that was I wrote above is a gross misrepresentation of fact, that there is no way “Judaism” would really teach any such horrors. Think again, and listen to the Rabbi himself:
- 25:33 Those who do not keep the Seven Noahide Laws are all therefore guilty of a capital offense
- 25:49 “Avoda Zara”, i.e. idolary meaning Christianity was the most common offense.
Of course, for those who know anything about Pharisaic Talmudism none of the above will come as any surprise. After all, did the Rabbi not also clearly state that:
- 16:40 According to Shimon bar Yochia (aka Rashbi) “the best of non-Jews should be killed in warfare” because just as Jews cannot know if a snake approaching you is venomous or not, Jews cannot know which non-Jew is a danger to then.
Non-Jews are explicitly compared to snakes! He also says something similar later in the lecture:
- 26:15 since you cannot bring a perishing non-Jew to court to establish his guilt, you take a neutral position by neither helping him nor killing him.
You got that? Since, like with snakes, it is impossible to tell a dangerous non-Jews apart from a safe one, you cannot just kill him. For that you need a ruling by a rabbinical court. But saving him is no option either, because he most likely deserves the death penalty (say, for being a Christian). So you do nothing when you see a non-Jew in danger or even perishing. Interestingly enough, the Rabbi is also asked if that kind of non-assistance to a person in danger could not negatively impact the reputation of Jews and he immediately replies:
- 1:22:00 if not saving a non-Jew makes Jews look bad, then the Jew ought to lie about his motives
So it is okay to let a non-Jew die and, if challenged, just lie about it!
The key concept here is simple: Jews are more important to God and, therefore, to themselves than non-Jews. This is why
- 1:00:30 there is no requirement to return a lost object to a non-Jew
- 1:17:40 Jews can brake the sabbath to save a Jew but not a non-Jew because Jews do not consider all lives to be equal
I will stop the examples here. The Rabbi clearly says that the humanistic notion that all humans are equal is contrary to the entire spirit of the Torah. If after that you don’t get it….
What about the so-called Golden Rule about “do unto others”?
- You shall not take vengeance or bear a grudge against your kinsfolk. Love your neighbor as yourself: I am the LORD (Leviticus 19:18 )
- What is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow: this is the whole Torah; the rest is the explanation; go and learn. (Shabbath folio:31a, Babylonian Talmud)
Did you notice the key caveats “your kindsfolk” and “your fellow”. Pharisaic Talmudism interprets these passages are referring only to fellow Jews and not to the semi-bestial goyim! It is laughable to a Rabbi when he hears a non-Jew saying that all humans were created in the image and likeness of God. Pharisaic Talmudism explicitly contradicts that (and the Kabbalah even more so!). Still don’t agree? Which part of “ the humanistic notion that all humans are equal is contrary to the entire spirit of the Torah” don’t you get?!
The simple truth is that Pharisaic Talmudism (aka modern “Judaism”) is the only religion which teaches a God-revealed racism.
This is hardly a new discovery of mine. Just read Michael Hoffman’s superb magnum opus Judaism Discovered (available on Amazon and on his on his website). In fact, there have been thousands of books already written on this topic, and many are available online for download in various file formats. What makes the video by Rabbi David Bar-Hayim so interesting is that it is 1) official 2) recent 3) that he really confirms it all. But for those who, like myself and, I am sure, many readers here, have known about it for decades, this was absolutely nothing new.
A couple of crucial caveats here: there are many Jews out there (most, I would say) who are totally unaware of all this. Even “Conservative” and “Reform” synagogues don’t preach that too overtly (though sometimes even they do). This kind of religious racism is mostly taught in Orthodox Yeshivas and, of course, in various Haredi institutions in Israel. For these ignorant Jews any such explanations of the causes of antisemitism in world history are not only offensive (blaming the victim) but also completely unfair (“my family never said any such things!”). Second, while this kind of, frankly, demonic teachings have only been taught in religious circles, they nevertheless also have had a deep impact upon the outlook of many (but not all!) secular Jews many of whom might never have been told that all Christians deserve to be executed, but who still will have a profound and almost knee-jerk repulsion towards Christianity. The distance between Rabbi David Bar-Hayim and Sarah Silverman and her famous quote “I hope that Jews did kill Christ, I’d do it again in a second” is very, very short.
Finally, for all the (alas many) bone-headed racists out there, none of that Pharisaic ideology is transmissible by genes so please don’t give me that “all Jews” nonsense. Some Jews do espouse these views, others don’t. Remember, Jews are not a race or ethnicity, they are a tribe. A Jew who completely rejects all this religiously-sanctioned racism about goyims does not somehow still mysteriously still carry in himself some “Talmudic bacillum” which can flare up and turn him overnight into a hate-filled racist.
[Sidebar: For whatever it is worth, in my life I have seen more kindness and compassion from (secular) Jews than from my fellow Orthodox Christians. Very often in my life I have had secular Jews being like the good Good Samaritan from the Gospel (Luke 10:25-37):
And, behold, a certain lawyer stood up, and tempted him, saying, Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life? He said unto him, What is written in the law? how readest thou? And he answering said, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself. And he said unto him, Thou hast answered right: this do, and thou shalt live. But he, willing to justify himself, said unto Jesus, And who is my neighbour?
And Jesus answering said, A certain man went down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and fell among thieves, which stripped him of his raiment, and wounded him, and departed, leaving him half dead. And by chance there came down a certain priest that way: and when he saw him, he passed by on the other side. And likewise a Levite, when he was at the place, came and looked on him, and passed by on the other side. But a certain Samaritan, as he journeyed, came where he was: and when he saw him, he had compassion on him, And went to him, and bound up his wounds, pouring in oil and wine, and set him on his own beast, and brought him to an inn, and took care of him. And on the morrow when he departed, he took out two pence, and gave them to the host, and said unto him, Take care of him; and whatsoever thou spendest more, when I come again, I will repay thee.
Which now of these three, thinkest thou, was neighbour unto him that fell among the thieves?
And he said, He that shewed mercy on him. Then said Jesus unto him, Go, and do thou likewise.
Notice two things: first, Christ frontally debunks the racist interpretation of the words “thy neighbor” and, second, He also clearly commands us how we should treat all of our neighbors.]
So now we have it: the root causes of antisemitism are not to be found in some weird cause-less aberration common to every single nation on earth, but in the teachings of Pharisaic Talmudism. What is exceptionally pernicious is that by what could be referred to as cultural-osmosis non-religious Jews find themselves raised in a secular culture that still holds these kinds of beliefs, minus their external religious trappings.
Furthermore, there are many non-Jews who, when seeing both religious secular Jews equally hostile to their religion and traditions, come to the conclusion that “all Jews” are bad. Throw in enough politicians (on both sides) to bring a flame to this toxic mix and you end up with an inevitable explosion. Hence all the persecutions.
Judeophobia has its roots in the demonic teachings of the sect of the Pharisees whose religiously-sanctioned racism has, unfortunately, permeated the worldview of many secular Jews. As long as Orthodox rabbis will stick to their demented self-worship (this is real idolatry, by the way!), “antisemitism” will continue to “mysteriously” rear its ugly head.
Brecht was right, “’The belly is still fertile from which the foul beast sprang”. He just got the ‘belly’ wrong.
The proof is in the pudding.
Jews have been marketing the false ’6,000,000′ / aka: The Big Lie, since at least 1869.
http://balder.org/judea/New-York-Times-Six-Million-Jews-Since-1869.php
Ridiculous. More than half of those excerpts, spanning half a century, are talking about the same number: 6M Jews in Russia or Russia-controlled lands. Kinda like we've had 11 million illegal immigrants for two decades now. Is that a special Jew number, too? No, it's just people repeating information they've heard.
Re-read the one from Sept. 16th, 1903. The Jewish writer to the newspaper says the following: Now that's a Jew clearly not well-versed in Pharisaic Talmudism, and the NYT still printed it! Was the compiler of the image you posted just being a good sport?
Also, the Protocols were published in the early 1900s. So it's no wonder the Black Hundreds and other Tsar loyalists were stirred up mightily against the Jews. Given the blanket horror that descended over that land for the next 30 years, I don't blame them. Of course, that is the central question, isn't it; that is, the authorship of the Protocols.
Is the 6M number of holocaust victims accurate? I highly doubt it. But that puts it in the same category of several dozen other officially-sanctioned, don't-you-dare-challenge-it historicities invented from minds infected by all variants of Marxism and repeated ad nauseum by fellow travelers in the Western press.
/tsaker/a-crash-course-on-the-true-causes-of-anti-semitism/#comment-2023396
Watch the “documentary”: EUROPA – The Last Battle.
Just hating the Goyim isn’t enough. Also, don’t forget that they simply took over Europe’s Banking System because the Church in the Middle Ages did forbid any Christian from opening a Bank or Lend money. The word of today is Debt-Currency.
Then came the Media monopoly, easily (they already had infinite money and lobby).
Then they genocided the Monarchies of Europe, and forced “Democracy” as just another weapon (which is just them enabling their bought pawns to exercise political power, replacing the Nationalistic nobility who was already rich and hard to bribe and control, they were also a group of competitors in the Jews’ eyes).
So that’s it. Anti-Semitism exists because Semitism is the most destructive, barbaric and disgusting force in the history of humanity.
"Usury in Christendom: The Mortal Sin that Was and Now is Not", along with his masterwork, "The Occult Renaissance Church of Rome", referenced by The Saker.
I can hear the child's plaintive excuse, "They" made me do it!! Yes and no to that. It is what it is. Time once again to END THE FED, to uproot and cast away the pernicious parasites that drain each of us, our culture and traditions, of life.
I have always found the whole idea of serious “discrimination” against Jews in Middle Ages to be somewhat weird.
European civilization was explicitly Christian. Everyone was expected to convert, those who did not were forced to do so by threat of death. The only exception were Jews who were allowed to keep their non-Christian religion. In that sense, not only that they were not discriminated against, they were specially protected and tolerated, compared to, for example, pagan religions. But, of course, due to their different religion, they were excluded from lots of public life, rising to suspicion and overt conflicts. Later, when religious tolerance was established after the 30-year war, this was interpreted as intolerance. But in the core it was originally an act of tolerance that allowed them to keep their separate religion in otherwise monoreligious Europe.
This is complete BS
"Everyone was expected to convert, those who did not were forced to do so by threat of death."
It doesn’t matter what the causes are. The Jews must be exterminated.
It is a talk like this that gets serious reflection on the dangers to the West of Jewish hostility towards the goyim dismissed as anti-semitic.
Park your murderous impulses and engage your brain.
Although a paradox, it’s safe to conclude that Israel is in fact an “anti-Semitic” nation, since it is hostile to, discriminatory, and prejudiced against Arab nations composed of Semitic people.
Semitic (definition): “A family of languages that includes Hebrew, Arabic, and Aramaic.”
“100 Years of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict”
https://www.islamicity.org/12544/a-guide-100-years-of-israeli-palestinian-conflict/
“Attempts at Arab-Israeli Peace in the Middle East”
http://al-monitor.com/pulse/afp/2017/01/israel-palestinians-conflict-peace.html
The State of Israel is largely anti-Jew as well as evidenced by their treatment of dark skinned Jews from, say, Eastern Africa, and the atheism of the founders and probably a large portion of the current population.
The True Cause of “Anti-Semitism”?
A difference in pattern of occupation and a refusal to assimilate.
That’s your correct answer.
The saker describes folks like myself, who think a lot about race, genetics, evolution, the Global North vs. the Global South, and race differences in intelligence…and conclude that race is real, etc….as boneheads.
The saker loves MLK, race equality mythology, and the general liberal know-nothingism of race as a social construction, presumably as a capitalist ploy to exploit workers… Divide and conquer.
Clearly the current business approach is Unite and conquer everybody. Make us all consumers, internationalists, and leveled to the proper mediocre zombie mixed-race prole who does what he’s told, and buys, buys and buys.
The Saker is a boneheaded Christian sentimentalist. He knows nothing from the last 25 years or so of scientific racialism. Christ never condemned slavery. Christ did not intervene in social conventions. Social conventions are there for good reasons. The saker is like Shamir…commie/christian without good sense. Revolution! Just like the commies, and the jews are just dandy…just a tribe and no genetics need apply.
Joe Webb
PS…the Greek of the NT has two words for enemy. public and private. Christ said turn the other cheek to your private ‘enemy’, not the guy invading your house or country….the public enemy.
Saker is a liberal. Liberals are about to be ushered Out.
Liberals are about to complete the takeover, and rule the world.
Going back in time, Jews were MORE ethnically distinct. Overt physical characteristics included heavily sloping foreheads i.e. that of an armenoid. Large eyes, long torsos, short legs, wrap around mouths, hook noses. Higher pitched voices ... this physiognomy is a function of high neanderthal genetic admixture. The black sea area and middle east are thall former ranges.
So, the question becomes, did particular psychopathic brains of ancient racial Jews create the religion, or did the religion create them. We know from neanderthal bones, that women were abused and that they existed in small isolated tribes (us vs them).
Antecedents of Talmud is Kabbalah, and before that Zohar, and before that Hermeticism. All of these mystery religions have low trust, us vs them, and use psychopathic methods for controlling populations. These methods include sodomy of young boys, and using female babies. (Virginity grows back etc.)
The economist Thorsten Vleben called them out, as a predatory priesthood - priesthood (or capitalist) self aggrandizing, self worshiping, and use others as would a parasite use a host.
Maybe if we weren’t hearing about what Israel wants or needs or what the Jews demand happen or what some Jewish front group, like the ADL, always tossing out anti-Semitic accusations against Gentiles for wanting to stay Gentiles, if we didn’t hear the Jewish Mighty Wurlitzer 24/7, 365, there would be less anti-Semitism, since people wouldn’t be forced to hear about alleged Jewish misery or how they’re always the victim when they carpet bomb Gaza.
In other words, give it a break. Enough with the pity party, Jews aren’t the only ones to suffer, but you wouldn’t know that be reading the MSM or watching Hollywood movies.
Get on with your life and stop forcing Gentiles and others to always feel sorry for whatever past horrors might of happened or whatever wild tales the Jews feverish imagination conjures up.
One more tip: Try not to hog a large majority of those MSM news ‘talking heads’ spots. Us Gentiles wonder what in the hell is going on when we see a panel debating those ME wars, and all the members are Jews.
so many jew (male, female) on sports.
where did these "experts" come from?
It is very easy to find experts who courageously identify sections of the Quran or Hadith that teaches hate and violence against the INFIDELS, while it is impossible to find an expert willing to site all the hate and violence against the GOYIMS. Obviously the two religions Islam, and Judaism sanction discriminations as a way of official thinking of their believers, but, the good thing is not all Jews or Muslims are strictly followers of their hate dogma. This brings in the theory that ALL GOOD MUSLIMS AND JEWS ARE BAD. So to be strictly committed to following your Muslim/Jewish religions is to be a barbarian. On the other hand to be a good Christian you must turn the other cheek and sell everything and give it to the poor, which is also unworkable model. Somewhere in the middle, we must develop an ethical tolerant existence that allows people of different faith to co-exist. That cannot happen unless the barbaric dogma in Islam & Judaism be officially rejected by their leaderships. We know, that will never happen - not in our lifetime.
No no no, ‘Judeophobia’ is all wrong. Like ‘Russophobia’ is wrong.
Phobia is a medical condition. It isn’t mere dislike or fear. It’s extreme, irrational, and panicked fear of something harmless. It should not be used politically. It is a clinical matter. When you say someone is ‘phobic’ in politics, you aren’t merely saying he is anti-, fearful, or hostile. You are saying he is mentally sick. It is the worst kind of slur. This is why ‘homophobia’ is totally bogus. Finding homo fecal penetration and tranny penis-cutting is NOT phobic. It’s natural and normal.
THIS is a phobia:
And even though Grodin fakes it, this too is a phobia:
This is why ‘phobia’ is so effective as a political slur. It not only says your enemy is wrong but sick in the head. Cuckoo.
Critics of Jews for the most part are not Judeophobes. They are Judeo-Critics or Judeo-Skeptics.
Now, there are Judeo-Psychotics… like Wally and others who are obsessed with pretending that Hitler was a good guy or that Shoah didn’t happen. Nazi movement had lots of Judeo-Psychotics though, to be sure, they were an extreme reaction to Jewish pathologies that exploded with Bolshevism and Weimar decadence.
Most critics of Jews are not Shoah-desecrators. They are Shoah-atheists, which is to say they take a secular historical approach to the event. Then, there are Shoah-worshipers who insist that the 6 million number is sacrosanct and must never be touched and the ONLY acceptable narrative is one that comes from ADL .
Also, as to why Jews are problematic today, it has little to do with their ancient beliefs or some such. After all, would what Jews feel or believe matter without their power, drive, ability, and influence?
Mongols were once a fearsome people who believed that rest of humanity existed as LOOT to conquer, pillage, and rape. And who knows? Mongols still revere Genghis Khan and may still be pretty amoral. But who cares? Mongols today got no power except in wrestling among yaks and using eagles to torture wolves. Mongols pose no threat to Russia and China and Iran. So, even if Mongols were unrepentant and dream of the ‘good ole days’ of Genghis, none of it would matter. If anything, we would find it amusing, even endearing. 2 million Mongols dreaming of taking over China or Russia on horseback. LOL.
Same goes for Jews. Suppose today’s Jews have an IQ average of 90. Suppose they got little power or wealth. Suppose they have the mild personality of Amish. Would it mater what they think? Suppose these Jews believe that it’d be wonderful to conquer all goyim, kill goy kids, and suck out their blood. Suppose their ideology is utterly diabolical. It wouldn’t matter at all since they wouldn’t have the power to carry out anything. It’s like American Indians were blood-thirsty childish savages who reveled in hacking skulls with tomahawks and whooping like wolves. But they got no power today. They just drink, watch Negroes on TV, and collect some cash from the local casino. So, it doesn’t matter what Indians think. Their power doesn’t amount to a plate of beans.
In contrast, what Jews think does matter because of Jewish ability, intelligence, personality, and drive. Jews got chutzpah. Dershowitz, an especially chutzpastic Jew, wrote a book by that title. Fun reading.
This personality is crucial in understanding the Jewish Problem. Granted, personality alone isn’t sufficient to explain the problem. Southern Italians, Gypsies, and esp Greeks can be pretty nasty too. Just look at Joe Pesci in GOODFELLAS and CASINO. And when it comes to throwing tantrums, Greek women take the cake. I mean even Negroes never scared me as much as angry Greek women.. though it has an element of sexiness that is undeniable. It’s like it’s great when Irene Papas throws a fit. In 8th grade, there was this Greek girl whose temper used to scare the beejesus out of Jewish guys who dared not make wisecracks about her kind.
But Greek IQ and Southern Italian IQ isn’t anything special. Same goes for the other Semites, the Arabs. Many Arabs have personalities not unlike that of Jews. But those cousin-humpers and camel-piss-sippers aren’t all that bright.
So, it’s the combination of pushy personality and high IQ. Joe Pesci does much damage in GOODFELLAS and CASINO but it is limited because he can’t rise above thuggery.
Another thing about Jews is they are more passive-aggressive whereas Greeks and Southern Italians are more aggressive-aggressive, thus less effective in being devious. When Greeks lose it, they really lose it. It’s tantrum hour, Greek drama and tragedy. Jews can get wildly passionate but they are more adept at juggling hot and cold. As merchants and wheeler-dealers, they had to be very good with chameleonic personalities. They had to be more like octopus or squid that can shape-shift and change color. Very Zeligish. Jews always have reserves of emotions. An angry Greek will just throw a tantrum. An angry Irish will just try to knock you out. A Jew may seem angry but he has reserves of contrasting emotions that may be traded with the anger.
So, Jews have a personality that is driven and pushy… but also fluid and deceptive. And they have higher IQ and ability. Now, if the world were filled with gentiles with same traits and ability, Jews wouldn’t go very far. But as it happens, gentile personalities tend to be more one-dimensional, more obvious, more straight or square. Sure, Negroes got that jive-thing going, and PC blinds people to the way of the Negro, but any honest person can see the bulljive from a mile away. With Jews, it’s trickier.
Anyway, because Jewish personality and ability evolved octopus-like to survive and adapt and gain an advantage in a Sea of Goyim, it will feel some degree of contempt for non-Jews. Jewish tradition of cultural chauvinism and exceptionalism may contribute to this, but it’s not crucial. Imagine of Jews had gentile-like personality and an average IQ of only 100 like white goyim. Jews would soon realize that their chauvinism is just hooey. It’s like Chinese have long thought of themselves as Middle Kingdom and felt contempt for others. And Japanese were into stuff about belonging to some sacred Yamato race. But in the West, they realize they aint nothing special. They got dull personalities, and their IQ is on par with whites. As drones, they study harder and get admitted to good schools, but they don’t feel special cuz they are not when compared to most whites.
But even secular Jews who never read the Torah and Talmud may feel a kind of contempt for goyim. Smart people tend to be impatient or eye-rolling around the dummies. And gentiles just seem pretty dumb, naive, or gullible to Jews. Now, a smart person can still be compassionate toward the dumb and feel no ill will. But this is difficult for some Jews due to their passive-aggressive haggly-waggly merchant personality. Jews evolved to survive in a world of other tribes who could even be hostile. So, Jews had to seek angles to squeeze through tough spots. They had to be like Houdini. And this personality type made Jews tireless and restless in their desire to score another one. If some people are degenerate gamblers, Jews are like degenerate scorers. They just gotta score another round. It’s like the personalities in David Mamet movies. Never trusting anyone and always using wit and antennae to stay ahead of others to score some more. If some Jews are neurotically offensive in scoring another one — such Jews have gangster mentalities –, other Jews are neurotically defensive in protecting their treasure from Others, the gangster Jews and pitchfork gentiles(out to loot the smarter Jew with genius idea). Take Mamet’s SPANISH PRISONER. If HOUSE OF GAMES is about a clever ‘gangster Jewish’ type looking to make another score, SPANISH PRISONER is about a smart ‘genius Jewish’ type looking to guard his secrets from the world that is out to steal what’s rightfully his. We don’t know where intuition ends and insinuation begins.
Because of this personality + ability, many Jews just can’t help themselves. Taking advantage of dumb goyim is to them what hunting for wildebeest is for lions and hyenas. It’s like crack to a Negro or meth to a hillbilly. And this side of Jewishness was colorfully presented in THE WOLF OF WALL STREET. Sure, Jordan Belfort tried to rationalize his financial high jinks as revenge against Wasps who didn’t let his grampy into some golf club. But EVERY GROUP has resentments. Mexicans probably have lots of resentment about how they have to serve gringos and Jews. But where are the Mexican Belforts? Guillermos of the world are too mild in personality and too low in ability. All they can do is get together and eat tacos and drink tequila and make some jokes about gringos.
But someone with Belforts drive, personality, and ability could go very far. And he didn’t just use drugs. He got HIGH from cheating people. He just couldn’t stop swindling people. It was better than sex. It was better than drugs. Indeed, it could lead to more sex and more drugs.
Now, some Jews are troubled by this. David Brooks, in his cryptic way, urges Jews to act more like model ruling elites. Learn from the best of the Old Wasp way. The Dean Witter way.
But at this point, it’s nearly impossible. It’s like with the Negroes and Homos. There was once a time when some sober Negroes like Booker T. Washington not only pleaded with whites to be fairer with Negroes but pleaded with Negroes to be more like a credit to their race and value work ethic and lead proper lives. But such is impossible today. With rap culture all over, with mandingo-sports-stud as the icon of the ‘west’, and with Magic Negro cult(that sacralized Negroes to a holy race), Negroes can’t help themselves and are into self-worship, hollering, walloping, and crazy behavior. BLM is used as excuse to throw tantrums, shoot cops, riot and loot.
As for homos, forget about doing their own thing and keeping it discreet. ‘Gay liberation’ means homos can do whatever they please and any criticism is ‘homophobic’. Homos are now addicted to excess of self-celebration. Indeed, even Milo the ‘gay conservative’ defends liberty because he wants no barriers to his excessive revelry in everything. And women are into slut culture and believe they have both the right to act like sluts and to be respected as ladies. They demand the cake and wanna eat it too. Negroes wanna burn down cities but also be seen as innocent saints. Homos wanna bugger every butt but be seen as ‘new normal’ and respectable. Women wanna act like whores but also scream about their victimhood by ‘misogyny’.
And Jews don’t want any restraint in their hunger for wealth, power, influence, and domination. They revel in Zionist-globalist nihilism. They are addicted to power and can’t stop. Jews sitting before power and money is like a Negro before a table filled with watermelons, bucket of chicken, and case of Colt 45. Or, it’s like a lesbian with bed full of dildos and vibrators and cucumbers. It’s like a hillbilly with a big batch of meth to smoke all night long. Jewish drive, personality, and ability all conspire to make Jews excessive as hell. And even Moral Hazard is gone since Jews control Other institutions. So, if Wall Street goes bust, there are Jews in the FED and government to bail out Wall Street Jews. If Neocon warmongers go bust, there are Jews in the media to shove most of the blame on goyim like Bush, Cheney, Hillary, or Obama. Not the Jews. We’ve seen how Jews act as a tag-team against Trump. Deep State, Ivy League, Big Media, Hollywood, Wall Street, and Think Tanks all working together and closing in on him.
Even though Bernie Madoff got caught finally, why was he able to run such a scheme for so long? Surely, many experienced Jews knew something fishy was up. It was because he was one of the Tribe. and he was making other Jews very rich. He had connections. And even when he was finally brought down, there was the Jewish-controlled Media to protect the Jewish community that made Bernie Madoff possible. The media spun it as ‘Madoff stole mostly from Jews’ and it is ‘antisemitic’ to see his behavior as part of a Jewish problem. Media failed to mention that before Madoff sunk Jewish fortunes, he had fleeced tons of goyim to pass their wealth to Jews. And the ‘antisemitism’ crap made it difficult for anyone to notice patterns. It’s like David Schraub made the utterly bogus assertion that the Zionist kid who faked bomb threats is really an ‘antisemite’. This is from a legal scholar. Never mind that the Jewish kid defamed white Christian gentiles for the bomb threats. Never mind he did it to serve Jewish interests. Schraub conveniently blamed it all on ‘antisemitism’.
So, ‘antisemitism’ is not only when gentiles defame Jews but also when Jews defame gentiles. Jews are ALWAYS the victim. But then, according to Jewish logic, the antifa scum who attacked the Alt Right first at Charlottesville after the Jewish mayor violated constitutional rights were just ‘protesters’ whereas white patriots who defended themselves were ‘violent extremists’.
Part of the problem is Jewish wheeler-dealer personality. Jews get a high from spinning things in propaganda, advertising, and finance. It’s like that guy who did MADMEN making a big stink about ‘white privilege’ while pretending Jews got none. Hoodwinking others is just part of the Jewish DNA that evolved in their competition to survive and gain advantages.
But it’s also due to panic and fear. After all, Jews are only 2% of the population, and who knows what might happen if the taboos against ‘antisemitism’ finally break.
Paradoxically, Jews are more paranoid about ‘antisemitism’ precisely because so many Jews are now acting in ways that almost validate antisemitic stereotypes.
It’s like what Yossi Sarid said:
http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2015/2/8/in-these-very-moments-the-protocols-are-being-rewritten
The Protocols of Elders of Zion is a forgery BUT so much of bad Jewish behavior is just giving ammo to the old antisemitic tropes.
Given this danger, wouldn’t it make sense for Jews to sober up and act more responsibly? Maybe. But the problem is Jews have an extreme personality that if, allowed to run free, can’t stop running. Same goes for Negroes. That black genie cannot be put back inside the bottle. Negroes are naturally savage and love to swing their dongs and pump their booties and holler like Aretha Franklin and wallop like Mike Tyson. They be wild. So, there is no way to stop black lunacy. With blacks acting crazy, there is bound to be more anti-black feelings.. and this is why blacks must double-down on PC and ‘white guilt’ to ensure that whites will continue forgiving blacks and offering more freebies.
Likewise, Jewish egomania is totally out of control. We see it in Wall Street, Las Vegas, Hollywood, Pornography and the Pornification of culture at large(even for kid shows), support of homomania as new religion, in foreign policy with likes of Nuland messing everything up, and etc. If not for internet sleuths, the loutish Sabrina Rubin Erderly would have gotten away with her appalling piece of defamation. Is it any wonder that there is now an alliance of extreme personalities? Jews, Homos, and Negroes? And to some extent, the People of Dot as some Hindus got the IQ of Jews but the character of Gypsies.
At this point, Jews are loathe to admit something is wrong with their community. So much is rotten that they fear that a small admittance will lead to more holes in the dam that will eventually burst.
When power grows rotten and fills up with gas, everyone dreads to pierce it as its foulness will explode all over.
I'm guessing getting so worked up that you start dropping words out of your carefully typed sentences would count as "irrational fear," wouldn't it?
BTW, you're welcome to your opinion, but calling the Greeks, Romans and Florentines "unnatural and not normal" is the epitome of the Judaic worldview. I guess they're right, civil wars are the most vicious.
Any enemy of Russia, at war with them, would fear them, especially if they are a very small nation, taking on the great bear. I and most certainly everyone who disagree in homosexuality in this world, for obvious reasons, also do not 'fear' homosexuals irrationally or rationally. In the last 30 years the world consensus has been one of rejection of homosexuality to its praise. I wonder why?
I'm sure the Palestinians do, when the rockets and white phosphorous rain down on their heads, so they very much would have a 'rational' fear of the Jews. Other than the Palestinians, do anyone else have the right to fear the Jews? Well, the answer to that is simply a yes. Should anyone care to read history, they will see that the Jews have always been a troublesome lot. They have always set about seeking to control everything, even as a tiny minority within every nation. They control banking, politics, aristocracy, the msm, academia, the arts, film, music, sports, the societal narrative, minority organizations and are doing everything they can to destroy the very nations that they reside within.
One would be a fool, not to fear the Jews, for they have lied throughout history and continue to lie.We were warned by God, in the bible to destroy many peoples. These people were the Jews. Christ warned us, as he himself was not a Jew, but a Judahite. The Jews were never of Jacob and his 12 sons. The Jews are of Esau. They are the edomites in this world and unless they are stopped, they WILL create their new, world, socialist, dystopian order, controlling the world government, banking, subduing us under the religion of Talmudism, while they reign, supreme like Gods, in Israel, a land that is not theirs and was not promised to them.
I think most people really do badly misunderstand the causes of anti-Semitism throughout history. They're baffled by it and think it must just be random irrational bigotry toward a minority group just because they're different. They don't get that the real reason is resentment of wildly disproportionate Jewish wealth, power, and influence.
Say there was an insular minority group who had a set of customs that kept them separated from the majority population amongst whom they lived.
Individuals within that minority group who were, in their natural personality, less tribalistic and more gregarious would have been, on average, more likely to have found life within the strictly controlled minority culture stifling and unsatisfactory and so have been more likely to leave the minority group and marry out into the mainstream.
On the other hand, those individuals whose personalities were naturally MORE insular and tribalistic would have been more likely to stay within, and marry within, the minority group.
Human personality traits are, like all human traits, substantially due to heredity. So this steady loss, through marrying out, of the less tribalistic individuals would mean that the group that remained behind would become, over time, even more intensely insular and chauvinistic in their biological nature.
In other words, it’s Darwinian selection.
Who knows, maybe Jews wouldn’t have even survived at all without this process.
But maybe the majority population amongst whom Jews lived found the intensely insular and chauvinistic behaviour that resulted from this Darwinian process to be disagreeable.
The idea that Jews are just a purely voluntary ‘cultural tribe’ is not plausible. You may not like the word ‘race’ but Jews are a biological as well as cultural group.
Any non-Jew who does not despise Jewish culture and Jewish power is an idiot.
The rabbi is speaking of the Jews living as a nation in the Land of Israel . He describes what is permitted for warfare vis “fakestinian” pretend people and their perverted Islamic lies.
That is why the video is titled “The Gaza War and the Killing of Non-Combatants in Warfare – Why the Rabbis are silent”
The rabbi is NOT speaking of Jews living as a minority in a nation OUTSIDE the Land of Israel. When a Jew is born in America and has American passport, the talmudic paradigm is different.
who we call “anti Semites” are actually several different groups of people.
Group 1: The Rationals
These are people who dislike Jews simply because Jews are an unpleasant and obnoxious people who are usually damaging to their host nations. Their anti semitism is a totally rational reaction to Jewish behavior, even if you don’t necessarily agree with it. The people in this group don’t like Jews but don’t spend much time thinking about them. While somewhat sympathetic with the Palestinians, they don’t really care about the either.
Group 2: The Jew baiters
These are your Steve Sailers of the world. They don’t hate Jews, per se, but they have a very emotional dislike of them. What separates this group from the Rational anti Semites is that, even though they don’t hate Jews, they are still obsessed with them and think/talk about them frequently. Strangely, some members of this group are actually pro Israel.
Group 3: The observers
This group is people who just notice negative things about Jews. They aren’t hostile towards Jews and some in this group are actually philo Semites, but in current culture noticing anything negative about an ethnic or racial group makes you an “anti” of said group. Winston Churchill would be an example of a philo Semitic “observer”.
Group 4: The psychos
Your DailyStormer or VNN types. These people just hate Jews because they exist and literally want to kill them all. They are just completely insane. These people generally don’t give a shit about Israel one way or the other.
Group 5: The Palestine/Iran crew
Jobbik, Golden Dawn, Jean Marie Le Pen, Giraldi, The Saker, Scott McConnell, Stormfront. Basically Paleocons and WN’s (I don’t consider guys like Anglin true WNs). This group isn’t so much anti Jewish as it is anti Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel. These people have no problem with “uncle Sauls” who disavow Jewish right to our Land. This group has a massive presence on the internet but no influence whatsoever in the real world because nobody in the real world gives a shit about the Palestinians.
His campaign is less about Jews occupying Palestine than about Jews/Israelists occupying USA.
Peace.
Those who have experienced Zionist behaviour by being born on a land that borders Israel. Those people did not only witness Palestinian refugees struggle with their misery for having been ethnically cleansed from their homeland but also witnessed the indiscriminate, callous , reckless, psychopathic, savage, murderous Israeli war machine in action. Those people have no grudge against Jews because of their denial of Christ but because they have seen and lived what the Zionist ideology is capable of. Those people love illuminated and liberated Jews of the Isaac Shamir, Gilad Atzmon, Miko Peled, Norman Finkelstein type but hate the neocon Jews for their Isreal First ideology.
A bit lengthy here from Andrei ‘The Saker’ Raevsky. Perhaps more briefly:
Jews indeed have a supremacist ideology embodied in their ‘holy book’ Talmud and scripture.
Experience has proved to oligarchs / ruling elites, over centuries, that a sector of Jews, in effect Jewish mafias, the ‘kosher nostra’, are the most useful of all mafias for their purposes, for multiple reasons – see just below. ‘Court Jews’ are the prime oligarch servants, highly visible, for an oligarchy which is majority non-Jewish, behind the scenes.
The oligarchy itself, fosters ‘anti-semitism’ as a distraction from the role Jewish mafias play in serving the oligarchy. From the web:
For a while I thought The Saker was about to reveal the contents of some new scroll found in caves demolished by the latest Zionist attack on Syria as proof of the perversity of the Jews and concomitant anti-Semite reaction by Christians. But I was disabused very quickly by a text which reduces the Jewish identity to a purely religious level, thereby absolving ethnocentrism, parasitism and even secular Zionism from the discussion on the historical basis for antagonism towards Jews.
I don’t think people gave a hoot about the peculiarities of the Talmud doctrine and not even Christian scholars were conversant with its proscriptions. Therefore the Talmudic laws – revealing God’s preference for the Jews – could not be the source of Christians hostility towards the Jews. For the simple minds of feudal age Christians it was enough for the priests to tell them that the Jews killed Christ. Pronto!
But the crime of killing Christ was compounded by the fact that the Jews – at least until he Renaissance – living in a religiously homogenous pan-European society and culture, stood out as aliens, not only due to their religious practices and creed, but also because they were a separate culture, with its own language, ethnic origin and social mores. In a nutshell, they were different, didn’t integrate and couldn’t contribute to social cohesion and the common good because their allegiance and concern was to their own group.
In some places the Jews incurred the wrath of the people because they sided with the Muslim invaders in the Balkans and Spain and that was the ultimate crime because, apart from being alien, heretics and usurers, they were traitors as well to the lands where they lived. They were hated by the common folk so much that kings had to enact laws declaring the Jews royal property as protection because their demise could affect the royal treasure dependent on Jewish loans.
One often hears that the Inquisition was brutal towards the Jews but one should put that accusation into the proper context. The Inquisition trials dealt with Christians accused of heresy, therefore it was not applicable to believers in other religions because they were not infringing the Christian creed. The Jews caught in Auto-da-Fe were the ones who, although under some duress such as expulsion, freely ‘converted’ to Christianity – the so-called New Christians – but were practising in secret the rituals of Judaism, therefore heretics.
Obviously, the hostility towards Jews became culturally and institutionally inculcated in every corner of Europe, even where there were no Jews. The word Jew has many derogatory meanings in most languages, from egotistical to wicked, and it’s not easy to erase from social consciousness the justified prejudices present to date. If anything, the evil nature of Zionism and the assumption of political and financial power in most western countries today – even in countries with miniscule Jewish presence – confirms and reinforces the view that the past generations were right in their hatred towards Jews.
The cause of anti-Semitism is anti-Gentilism. It is that simple.
Maybe this is correct, but it would be more convincing if the anti-gentile quotes were sourced in scripture, rather than from a video of a religious leader. Popes have indulged in murder, torture, and other degenerate activities – but that doesn’t mean murder is a Christian trait.
One does not have to write a lot on this actually, the ultimate cause of anti semitism are semites.
Excellent piece, though a mention of the Khazars would also be relevant, a group of warring pagans who set themselves apart from other religious groups & eventually adopted talmudism for it’s perceived advantages.
So many, perhaps most Jews are unaware of it, and yet all the anti-Semites know and thus are inspired to hate?
I suspect social and cultural distinctiveness plus being usurers has more to do with it after all.
An interesting follow-up question would be why people hate Armenians, or Parsees, if this is a response to a uniquely Jewish failing or evil…
I don’t harbor delusions about Jewish Christianophobia, but this article is a piece of unpolished Judeophobia. The author has “conveniently” forgotten to mention lines from the OT: Leviticus 19: 34.
But the stranger that dwelleth with you shall be unto you as one born among you, and thou shalt love him as thyself; for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the LORD your God.
It is always highly dubious to try to explain socio-cultural behavior through opaque relious texts.
Jews who stick to the Torah and disregard the Talmud are called Karaites.
Exodus 22:21
"You shall not wrong a stranger or oppress him, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt.
Numbers 10:32
"So it will be, if you go with us, that whatever good the LORD does for us, we will do for you."
Deuteronomy 10:19
"So show your love for the alien, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt.
Deuteronomy 23:7
"You shall not detest an Edomite, for he is your brother; you shall not detest an Egyptian, because you were an alien in his land.
“Just read Michael Hoffman’s superb magnum opus Judaism Discovered…”
At over $100 from the author’s Web site, and £150 from Amazon UK – for a used copy – it’s a little rich for most people’s blood.
The saving grace may be that Amazon offers a fairly cheap Kindle version.
If the answer isn’t “collective Jewish behavior”, then this essay was a waste of time, I’d say.
“So it is okay to let a non-Jew die and, if challenged, just lie about it!”
Thanks for this enlightenment. All my life I have loved the Parable of the Good Samaritan, and this additional piece of knowledge that you have given explains perfectly what Jesus meant by it. Of course, in the parable the roles of the Jew and the non-Jew are reversed – could this possibly be a case of Jesus establishing “plausible deniability” in case he found himself on trial?
To his Jewish interlocutor, it would have been perfectly clear what Jesus meant by “your neighbour”, and that he was directly and explicitly contradicting the Pharisaic teaching. (Add yet another to the long list of very risky things he said).
The true cause of modern antisemitism in Western countries, among Whites, is the realisation that wherever there is an organisation or force pushing multiculturalism and multiethnicism, at the expense of the White race, you will find Jews at its forefront.
A propos your comments on the moral position of secular or reform Jews, I agree that there seems to have been very considerable “leakage” of the arrogant bigotry of Talmudic Pharisaism to the entire Jewish community.
Matthew Parris, one of my favourite writers, whose testimony I find very trustworthy, recounts in his book “Scorn” that Dominic Lawson, when asked at a “Spectator” lunch whether Jews held any prejudice against Gentiles comparable to anti-Semitism, replied “No, not really. Except this: we think they’re stupid”.
Now “stupid” can be understood in many ways. I have read, for example, that when Hitler said that a man was “klug” (“clever”) he didn’t mean clever like Einstein or Russell. He meant “street-smart”, a survivor, the last one alive.
Perhaps “stupid”, in Mr Lawson’s sense, has something of the meaning “naive”, “foolish”, “unlikely to succeed in life”. More or less the opposite of Hitler’s “klug”, in fact.
It’s very difficult and frustrating trying to understand the sayings of people who are so much cleverer than we are.
Very good article.
I think the roots of the evil are well described in Isaiah and in Josephus and they repeatedly mention arrogance, injustice, and taking unfair advantage of people as some of the top characteristics that are enough to get G-d himself angry. I think it would take less to annoy even the clueless goyim (sorry for the redundancy).
People are easily fooled the first few times, but when they constantly take it in the shorts, then they tend to develop negative attitudes toward the perps especially when they attempt to portray themselves as saviors or even as the long persecuted victims.
I agree and I think this fine article makes a good case for dumping the equally meaningless term, “Jew.” It’s meaningless because it’s been used to refer to so many things.
{So first, let’s dump this silly term and replace it by a simple and straightforward one: judeophobia}
The real silly term is ‘judeophobia’.
Like other -phobia made up words that are meaningless, but are created to falsely label and libel people – e.g. ‘Islamophobia’, ‘homophobia’ – and to put them on the defensive and browbeat them into submission, ‘judeophobia’ is also bogus.
[pho·bi·a ˈfōbēə/noun an extreme or irrational fear of or aversion to something].
Not liking someone is not the same as having an irrational fear of that someone.
The tacking-on of "phobia" to any sensible behavior is a long-established tradition of the global complex network of liars and thieves who pose as the Saviors of Mankind.
The saker loves MLK, race equality mythology, and the general liberal know-nothingism of race as a social construction, presumably as a capitalist ploy to exploit workers... Divide and conquer.
Clearly the current business approach is Unite and conquer everybody. Make us all consumers, internationalists, and leveled to the proper mediocre zombie mixed-race prole who does what he's told, and buys, buys and buys.
The Saker is a boneheaded Christian sentimentalist. He knows nothing from the last 25 years or so of scientific racialism. Christ never condemned slavery. Christ did not intervene in social conventions. Social conventions are there for good reasons. The saker is like Shamir...commie/christian without good sense. Revolution! Just like the commies, and the jews are just dandy...just a tribe and no genetics need apply.
Joe Webb
PS...the Greek of the NT has two words for enemy. public and private. Christ said turn the other cheek to your private 'enemy', not the guy invading your house or country....the public enemy.
Saker is a liberal. Liberals are about to be ushered Out.
Isn’t Jewebb by any chance, posing as the ‘unsentimental’ toughy (white, of course)?
not just the “news” commentators/liars.
so many jew (male, female) on sports.
where did these “experts” come from?
Phobia is a medical condition. It isn't mere dislike or fear. It's extreme, irrational, and panicked fear of something harmless. It should not be used politically. It is a clinical matter. When you say someone is 'phobic' in politics, you aren't merely saying he is anti-, fearful, or hostile. You are saying he is mentally sick. It is the worst kind of slur. This is why 'homophobia' is totally bogus. Finding homo fecal penetration and tranny penis-cutting is NOT phobic. It's natural and normal.
THIS is a phobia:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQhiMo_TgGI
And even though Grodin fakes it, this too is a phobia:
https://youtu.be/r9nG9RByMRI?t=1m20s
This is why 'phobia' is so effective as a political slur. It not only says your enemy is wrong but sick in the head. Cuckoo.
Critics of Jews for the most part are not Judeophobes. They are Judeo-Critics or Judeo-Skeptics.
Now, there are Judeo-Psychotics... like Wally and others who are obsessed with pretending that Hitler was a good guy or that Shoah didn't happen. Nazi movement had lots of Judeo-Psychotics though, to be sure, they were an extreme reaction to Jewish pathologies that exploded with Bolshevism and Weimar decadence.
Most critics of Jews are not Shoah-desecrators. They are Shoah-atheists, which is to say they take a secular historical approach to the event. Then, there are Shoah-worshipers who insist that the 6 million number is sacrosanct and must never be touched and the ONLY acceptable narrative is one that comes from ADL .
Also, as to why Jews are problematic today, it has little to do with their ancient beliefs or some such. After all, would what Jews feel or believe matter without their power, drive, ability, and influence?
Mongols were once a fearsome people who believed that rest of humanity existed as LOOT to conquer, pillage, and rape. And who knows? Mongols still revere Genghis Khan and may still be pretty amoral. But who cares? Mongols today got no power except in wrestling among yaks and using eagles to torture wolves. Mongols pose no threat to Russia and China and Iran. So, even if Mongols were unrepentant and dream of the 'good ole days' of Genghis, none of it would matter. If anything, we would find it amusing, even endearing. 2 million Mongols dreaming of taking over China or Russia on horseback. LOL.
Same goes for Jews. Suppose today's Jews have an IQ average of 90. Suppose they got little power or wealth. Suppose they have the mild personality of Amish. Would it mater what they think? Suppose these Jews believe that it'd be wonderful to conquer all goyim, kill goy kids, and suck out their blood. Suppose their ideology is utterly diabolical. It wouldn't matter at all since they wouldn't have the power to carry out anything. It's like American Indians were blood-thirsty childish savages who reveled in hacking skulls with tomahawks and whooping like wolves. But they got no power today. They just drink, watch Negroes on TV, and collect some cash from the local casino. So, it doesn't matter what Indians think. Their power doesn't amount to a plate of beans.
In contrast, what Jews think does matter because of Jewish ability, intelligence, personality, and drive. Jews got chutzpah. Dershowitz, an especially chutzpastic Jew, wrote a book by that title. Fun reading.
This personality is crucial in understanding the Jewish Problem. Granted, personality alone isn't sufficient to explain the problem. Southern Italians, Gypsies, and esp Greeks can be pretty nasty too. Just look at Joe Pesci in GOODFELLAS and CASINO. And when it comes to throwing tantrums, Greek women take the cake. I mean even Negroes never scared me as much as angry Greek women.. though it has an element of sexiness that is undeniable. It's like it's great when Irene Papas throws a fit. In 8th grade, there was this Greek girl whose temper used to scare the beejesus out of Jewish guys who dared not make wisecracks about her kind.
But Greek IQ and Southern Italian IQ isn't anything special. Same goes for the other Semites, the Arabs. Many Arabs have personalities not unlike that of Jews. But those cousin-humpers and camel-piss-sippers aren't all that bright.
So, it's the combination of pushy personality and high IQ. Joe Pesci does much damage in GOODFELLAS and CASINO but it is limited because he can't rise above thuggery.
Another thing about Jews is they are more passive-aggressive whereas Greeks and Southern Italians are more aggressive-aggressive, thus less effective in being devious. When Greeks lose it, they really lose it. It's tantrum hour, Greek drama and tragedy. Jews can get wildly passionate but they are more adept at juggling hot and cold. As merchants and wheeler-dealers, they had to be very good with chameleonic personalities. They had to be more like octopus or squid that can shape-shift and change color. Very Zeligish. Jews always have reserves of emotions. An angry Greek will just throw a tantrum. An angry Irish will just try to knock you out. A Jew may seem angry but he has reserves of contrasting emotions that may be traded with the anger.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eS-USrwuUfA
So, Jews have a personality that is driven and pushy... but also fluid and deceptive. And they have higher IQ and ability. Now, if the world were filled with gentiles with same traits and ability, Jews wouldn't go very far. But as it happens, gentile personalities tend to be more one-dimensional, more obvious, more straight or square. Sure, Negroes got that jive-thing going, and PC blinds people to the way of the Negro, but any honest person can see the bulljive from a mile away. With Jews, it's trickier.
Anyway, because Jewish personality and ability evolved octopus-like to survive and adapt and gain an advantage in a Sea of Goyim, it will feel some degree of contempt for non-Jews. Jewish tradition of cultural chauvinism and exceptionalism may contribute to this, but it's not crucial. Imagine of Jews had gentile-like personality and an average IQ of only 100 like white goyim. Jews would soon realize that their chauvinism is just hooey. It's like Chinese have long thought of themselves as Middle Kingdom and felt contempt for others. And Japanese were into stuff about belonging to some sacred Yamato race. But in the West, they realize they aint nothing special. They got dull personalities, and their IQ is on par with whites. As drones, they study harder and get admitted to good schools, but they don't feel special cuz they are not when compared to most whites.
But even secular Jews who never read the Torah and Talmud may feel a kind of contempt for goyim. Smart people tend to be impatient or eye-rolling around the dummies. And gentiles just seem pretty dumb, naive, or gullible to Jews. Now, a smart person can still be compassionate toward the dumb and feel no ill will. But this is difficult for some Jews due to their passive-aggressive haggly-waggly merchant personality. Jews evolved to survive in a world of other tribes who could even be hostile. So, Jews had to seek angles to squeeze through tough spots. They had to be like Houdini. And this personality type made Jews tireless and restless in their desire to score another one. If some people are degenerate gamblers, Jews are like degenerate scorers. They just gotta score another round. It's like the personalities in David Mamet movies. Never trusting anyone and always using wit and antennae to stay ahead of others to score some more. If some Jews are neurotically offensive in scoring another one -- such Jews have gangster mentalities --, other Jews are neurotically defensive in protecting their treasure from Others, the gangster Jews and pitchfork gentiles(out to loot the smarter Jew with genius idea). Take Mamet's SPANISH PRISONER. If HOUSE OF GAMES is about a clever 'gangster Jewish' type looking to make another score, SPANISH PRISONER is about a smart 'genius Jewish' type looking to guard his secrets from the world that is out to steal what's rightfully his. We don't know where intuition ends and insinuation begins.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPF-5KNmqq4
Because of this personality + ability, many Jews just can't help themselves. Taking advantage of dumb goyim is to them what hunting for wildebeest is for lions and hyenas. It's like crack to a Negro or meth to a hillbilly. And this side of Jewishness was colorfully presented in THE WOLF OF WALL STREET. Sure, Jordan Belfort tried to rationalize his financial high jinks as revenge against Wasps who didn't let his grampy into some golf club. But EVERY GROUP has resentments. Mexicans probably have lots of resentment about how they have to serve gringos and Jews. But where are the Mexican Belforts? Guillermos of the world are too mild in personality and too low in ability. All they can do is get together and eat tacos and drink tequila and make some jokes about gringos.
But someone with Belforts drive, personality, and ability could go very far. And he didn't just use drugs. He got HIGH from cheating people. He just couldn't stop swindling people. It was better than sex. It was better than drugs. Indeed, it could lead to more sex and more drugs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCANT0nG3bY
Now, some Jews are troubled by this. David Brooks, in his cryptic way, urges Jews to act more like model ruling elites. Learn from the best of the Old Wasp way. The Dean Witter way.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxHGJv-X9fo
But at this point, it's nearly impossible. It's like with the Negroes and Homos. There was once a time when some sober Negroes like Booker T. Washington not only pleaded with whites to be fairer with Negroes but pleaded with Negroes to be more like a credit to their race and value work ethic and lead proper lives. But such is impossible today. With rap culture all over, with mandingo-sports-stud as the icon of the 'west', and with Magic Negro cult(that sacralized Negroes to a holy race), Negroes can't help themselves and are into self-worship, hollering, walloping, and crazy behavior. BLM is used as excuse to throw tantrums, shoot cops, riot and loot.
As for homos, forget about doing their own thing and keeping it discreet. 'Gay liberation' means homos can do whatever they please and any criticism is 'homophobic'. Homos are now addicted to excess of self-celebration. Indeed, even Milo the 'gay conservative' defends liberty because he wants no barriers to his excessive revelry in everything. And women are into slut culture and believe they have both the right to act like sluts and to be respected as ladies. They demand the cake and wanna eat it too. Negroes wanna burn down cities but also be seen as innocent saints. Homos wanna bugger every butt but be seen as 'new normal' and respectable. Women wanna act like whores but also scream about their victimhood by 'misogyny'.
And Jews don't want any restraint in their hunger for wealth, power, influence, and domination. They revel in Zionist-globalist nihilism. They are addicted to power and can't stop. Jews sitting before power and money is like a Negro before a table filled with watermelons, bucket of chicken, and case of Colt 45. Or, it's like a lesbian with bed full of dildos and vibrators and cucumbers. It's like a hillbilly with a big batch of meth to smoke all night long. Jewish drive, personality, and ability all conspire to make Jews excessive as hell. And even Moral Hazard is gone since Jews control Other institutions. So, if Wall Street goes bust, there are Jews in the FED and government to bail out Wall Street Jews. If Neocon warmongers go bust, there are Jews in the media to shove most of the blame on goyim like Bush, Cheney, Hillary, or Obama. Not the Jews. We've seen how Jews act as a tag-team against Trump. Deep State, Ivy League, Big Media, Hollywood, Wall Street, and Think Tanks all working together and closing in on him.
Even though Bernie Madoff got caught finally, why was he able to run such a scheme for so long? Surely, many experienced Jews knew something fishy was up. It was because he was one of the Tribe. and he was making other Jews very rich. He had connections. And even when he was finally brought down, there was the Jewish-controlled Media to protect the Jewish community that made Bernie Madoff possible. The media spun it as 'Madoff stole mostly from Jews' and it is 'antisemitic' to see his behavior as part of a Jewish problem. Media failed to mention that before Madoff sunk Jewish fortunes, he had fleeced tons of goyim to pass their wealth to Jews. And the 'antisemitism' crap made it difficult for anyone to notice patterns. It's like David Schraub made the utterly bogus assertion that the Zionist kid who faked bomb threats is really an 'antisemite'. This is from a legal scholar. Never mind that the Jewish kid defamed white Christian gentiles for the bomb threats. Never mind he did it to serve Jewish interests. Schraub conveniently blamed it all on 'antisemitism'.
So, 'antisemitism' is not only when gentiles defame Jews but also when Jews defame gentiles. Jews are ALWAYS the victim. But then, according to Jewish logic, the antifa scum who attacked the Alt Right first at Charlottesville after the Jewish mayor violated constitutional rights were just 'protesters' whereas white patriots who defended themselves were 'violent extremists'.
Part of the problem is Jewish wheeler-dealer personality. Jews get a high from spinning things in propaganda, advertising, and finance. It's like that guy who did MADMEN making a big stink about 'white privilege' while pretending Jews got none. Hoodwinking others is just part of the Jewish DNA that evolved in their competition to survive and gain advantages.
But it's also due to panic and fear. After all, Jews are only 2% of the population, and who knows what might happen if the taboos against 'antisemitism' finally break.
Paradoxically, Jews are more paranoid about 'antisemitism' precisely because so many Jews are now acting in ways that almost validate antisemitic stereotypes.
It's like what Yossi Sarid said:
http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2015/2/8/in-these-very-moments-the-protocols-are-being-rewritten
The Protocols of Elders of Zion is a forgery BUT so much of bad Jewish behavior is just giving ammo to the old antisemitic tropes.
Given this danger, wouldn't it make sense for Jews to sober up and act more responsibly? Maybe. But the problem is Jews have an extreme personality that if, allowed to run free, can't stop running. Same goes for Negroes. That black genie cannot be put back inside the bottle. Negroes are naturally savage and love to swing their dongs and pump their booties and holler like Aretha Franklin and wallop like Mike Tyson. They be wild. So, there is no way to stop black lunacy. With blacks acting crazy, there is bound to be more anti-black feelings.. and this is why blacks must double-down on PC and 'white guilt' to ensure that whites will continue forgiving blacks and offering more freebies.
Likewise, Jewish egomania is totally out of control. We see it in Wall Street, Las Vegas, Hollywood, Pornography and the Pornification of culture at large(even for kid shows), support of homomania as new religion, in foreign policy with likes of Nuland messing everything up, and etc. If not for internet sleuths, the loutish Sabrina Rubin Erderly would have gotten away with her appalling piece of defamation. Is it any wonder that there is now an alliance of extreme personalities? Jews, Homos, and Negroes? And to some extent, the People of Dot as some Hindus got the IQ of Jews but the character of Gypsies.
At this point, Jews are loathe to admit something is wrong with their community. So much is rotten that they fear that a small admittance will lead to more holes in the dam that will eventually burst.
When power grows rotten and fills up with gas, everyone dreads to pierce it as its foulness will explode all over.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7X0hq0ug9q4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2Bs1ZZ-7b8
“Finding homo fecal penetration and tranny penis-cutting is NOT phobic. It’s natural and normal.”
I’m guessing getting so worked up that you start dropping words out of your carefully typed sentences would count as “irrational fear,” wouldn’t it?
BTW, you’re welcome to your opinion, but calling the Greeks, Romans and Florentines “unnatural and not normal” is the epitome of the Judaic worldview. I guess they’re right, civil wars are the most vicious.
has nothing to do with Semites.
And right out of the gate, before exiting the first paragraph, we have anti-Semitic babblewocky #1.
what I consider an authoritative explanation
Who needs to read Marx, Sarte and city libraries (large and small) when we can read the Saker?
ROFLMAO
Jews have been marketing the false '6,000,000' / aka: The Big Lie, since at least 1869.http://balder.org/judea/New-York-Times-Six-Million-Jews-Since-1869.phphttp://balder.org/judea/billeder-judea/Scan-New-York-Times-Six-Million-Since-1869-Composite.jpg
NYT is an antisemitic rag!!!
Semitic (definition): “A family of languages that includes Hebrew, Arabic, and Aramaic.”
“100 Years of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict”
https://www.islamicity.org/12544/a-guide-100-years-of-israeli-palestinian-conflict/
“Attempts at Arab-Israeli Peace in the Middle East”
http://al-monitor.com/pulse/afp/2017/01/israel-palestinians-conflict-peace.html
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/BtB_S2cCAAAwtgW.jpg
It is safe and not really a paradox at all, as yo no doubt know, except to people who only listen to mass media for their info. Most Israelis probably have less Semitic DNA than your average Scandanavian, being as they are, people from Eastern Europe.
The State of Israel is largely anti-Jew as well as evidenced by their treatment of dark skinned Jews from, say, Eastern Africa, and the atheism of the founders and probably a large portion of the current population.
Wherever there is misfortune, there you will find the Jew. And wherever there is a Jew you will find misfortune.
Where there is no misfortune, a Jew will create it. When he cannot find a victim of misfortune he will make one of himself.
As a lawyer he seeks to profit from misfortune. As a social justice warrior he pretends to redress an imbalance in the world outside of himself but in reality benefits himself.
The Jew turns every misfortune into his fortune. What is unfortunate for another is fortunate for him.
I’ll admit I don’t have much use for the Semitic peoples, whom today are trying to refine themselves into something beyond nomadic, camel-riding, tent-dwellers. Their adoption of Mohammedan practices makes them vexing on a good day. The real problem however, remains the Khazars, who are at their core – parasitic.
I think the Libertarian view is that the state demands a monopoly on all resources and allegiances, so an eventual confrontation between the state and religious orders is inevitable. Ask the Catholic church about the alienation of church property. I also read about similar events with Eastern Religions. I think the biggest event in world history, the Taiping Rebellion which resulted in the end of Chinese economic dominance, was in effect an attempt to alienate church property and allegiances. In Europe and Central Asia, similar events resulted in the ruling class agreeing to convert to Christianity or Islam, or even Judaism. In the Gulf area, the Islamic revolution led by the Prophet Mohammad ended up being much like the Taiping Rebellion, only with Islam eventually winning a genocidal war.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taiping_Rebellion
In that framework, Judaism was just the last important religion independent of the state at just the time and place the nation-state was the most powerful and threatened, Nazi Germany.
That is why the video is titled "The Gaza War and the Killing of Non-Combatants in Warfare - Why the Rabbis are silent"
The rabbi is NOT speaking of Jews living as a minority in a nation OUTSIDE the Land of Israel. When a Jew is born in America and has American passport, the talmudic paradigm is different.
Not true, he is quoting among others Shimon bar Yochai* (Rashbi) a tannaitic sage from the 2nd century CE. All his ideas pertain to general conduct of Jews versus non-Jews, where ever, whenever.
The fact that you as an Israeli Jew call the Palestinians “Fakestinians” says a lot about your mentality. Real “anti-Semitism” hardly exists in the modern world, but “anti-Zionism” does. Some sort of mentality and behavior of your compatriots may be at the source of that.
* The name is misspelled in the article as Shimon bar Yochia.
The State of Israel is largely anti-Jew as well as evidenced by their treatment of dark skinned Jews from, say, Eastern Africa, and the atheism of the founders and probably a large portion of the current population.
It’s ironic, in a very sad way, that the DNA of indigenous Palestinians no doubt represents that of the actual Israelites, yet eastern Europeans make false claim to this Israeli lineage/ancestry, while at the same time supporting racist apartheid and committing Semitic genocide throughout the Middle East.
Living Descendants of Biblical Canaanites Identified Via DNA
Genome sequenced from 3,700-year-old remains is found in today's residents of Lebanon.
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/07/canaanite-bible-ancient-dna-lebanon-genetics-archaeology/
Given the number of "jewish DNA" studies, it seems it should be easy to test whether the ashkenazi have any of the "israelite" markers.
Interestingly enough, though not surprisingly, rarely mentioned.
The entire 'race' is a scam, but it highly (highly) probable that the descendants of the 'biblical jews' still live around there, but are now referred to as 'Palestinians'; and yes, pragmatically converted to another, extraordinarily similar (to 2000 years ago) Judaisism.
The saker loves MLK, race equality mythology, and the general liberal know-nothingism of race as a social construction, presumably as a capitalist ploy to exploit workers... Divide and conquer.
Clearly the current business approach is Unite and conquer everybody. Make us all consumers, internationalists, and leveled to the proper mediocre zombie mixed-race prole who does what he's told, and buys, buys and buys.
The Saker is a boneheaded Christian sentimentalist. He knows nothing from the last 25 years or so of scientific racialism. Christ never condemned slavery. Christ did not intervene in social conventions. Social conventions are there for good reasons. The saker is like Shamir...commie/christian without good sense. Revolution! Just like the commies, and the jews are just dandy...just a tribe and no genetics need apply.
Joe Webb
PS...the Greek of the NT has two words for enemy. public and private. Christ said turn the other cheek to your private 'enemy', not the guy invading your house or country....the public enemy.
Saker is a liberal. Liberals are about to be ushered Out.
Fools like you are a constant and reliable source of amusement.
Liberals are about to complete the takeover, and rule the world.
I’m far from a partisan of the Jews, but Newman’s comments on a related issue seem appropriate here: http://newmanreader.org/works/england/lecture1.html#caricature
WAtched the rabbi video –most of it anyway
I think I fell asleep. LOTS of repetition . Could have made the key points in half the time. It’s like those stock tips newsletters–for some reason their writers think that an excess of words =improved communications the opposite is the reality. Too .any words results in the main/significant points getting drowned —
Grimly amusing, yes. Palestinians are the true and rightful descendants of any ancient “Israel” one might define. All the murderous nastiness of the modern Jew has European roots in DNA.
The real silly term is 'judeophobia'.Like other -phobia made up words that are meaningless, but are created to falsely label and libel people - e.g. 'Islamophobia', 'homophobia' - and to put them on the defensive and browbeat them into submission, 'judeophobia' is also bogus. [pho·bi·a ˈfōbēə/noun an extreme or irrational fear of or aversion to something].Not liking someone is not the same as having an irrational fear of that someone.
Da. Our great and synthetic language, English, degrades daily.
The tacking-on of “phobia” to any sensible behavior is a long-established tradition of the global complex network of liars and thieves who pose as the Saviors of Mankind.
Phobia is a medical condition. It isn't mere dislike or fear. It's extreme, irrational, and panicked fear of something harmless. It should not be used politically. It is a clinical matter. When you say someone is 'phobic' in politics, you aren't merely saying he is anti-, fearful, or hostile. You are saying he is mentally sick. It is the worst kind of slur. This is why 'homophobia' is totally bogus. Finding homo fecal penetration and tranny penis-cutting is NOT phobic. It's natural and normal.
THIS is a phobia:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQhiMo_TgGI
And even though Grodin fakes it, this too is a phobia:
https://youtu.be/r9nG9RByMRI?t=1m20s
This is why 'phobia' is so effective as a political slur. It not only says your enemy is wrong but sick in the head. Cuckoo.
Critics of Jews for the most part are not Judeophobes. They are Judeo-Critics or Judeo-Skeptics.
Now, there are Judeo-Psychotics... like Wally and others who are obsessed with pretending that Hitler was a good guy or that Shoah didn't happen. Nazi movement had lots of Judeo-Psychotics though, to be sure, they were an extreme reaction to Jewish pathologies that exploded with Bolshevism and Weimar decadence.
Most critics of Jews are not Shoah-desecrators. They are Shoah-atheists, which is to say they take a secular historical approach to the event. Then, there are Shoah-worshipers who insist that the 6 million number is sacrosanct and must never be touched and the ONLY acceptable narrative is one that comes from ADL .
Also, as to why Jews are problematic today, it has little to do with their ancient beliefs or some such. After all, would what Jews feel or believe matter without their power, drive, ability, and influence?
Mongols were once a fearsome people who believed that rest of humanity existed as LOOT to conquer, pillage, and rape. And who knows? Mongols still revere Genghis Khan and may still be pretty amoral. But who cares? Mongols today got no power except in wrestling among yaks and using eagles to torture wolves. Mongols pose no threat to Russia and China and Iran. So, even if Mongols were unrepentant and dream of the 'good ole days' of Genghis, none of it would matter. If anything, we would find it amusing, even endearing. 2 million Mongols dreaming of taking over China or Russia on horseback. LOL.
Same goes for Jews. Suppose today's Jews have an IQ average of 90. Suppose they got little power or wealth. Suppose they have the mild personality of Amish. Would it mater what they think? Suppose these Jews believe that it'd be wonderful to conquer all goyim, kill goy kids, and suck out their blood. Suppose their ideology is utterly diabolical. It wouldn't matter at all since they wouldn't have the power to carry out anything. It's like American Indians were blood-thirsty childish savages who reveled in hacking skulls with tomahawks and whooping like wolves. But they got no power today. They just drink, watch Negroes on TV, and collect some cash from the local casino. So, it doesn't matter what Indians think. Their power doesn't amount to a plate of beans.
In contrast, what Jews think does matter because of Jewish ability, intelligence, personality, and drive. Jews got chutzpah. Dershowitz, an especially chutzpastic Jew, wrote a book by that title. Fun reading.
This personality is crucial in understanding the Jewish Problem. Granted, personality alone isn't sufficient to explain the problem. Southern Italians, Gypsies, and esp Greeks can be pretty nasty too. Just look at Joe Pesci in GOODFELLAS and CASINO. And when it comes to throwing tantrums, Greek women take the cake. I mean even Negroes never scared me as much as angry Greek women.. though it has an element of sexiness that is undeniable. It's like it's great when Irene Papas throws a fit. In 8th grade, there was this Greek girl whose temper used to scare the beejesus out of Jewish guys who dared not make wisecracks about her kind.
But Greek IQ and Southern Italian IQ isn't anything special. Same goes for the other Semites, the Arabs. Many Arabs have personalities not unlike that of Jews. But those cousin-humpers and camel-piss-sippers aren't all that bright.
So, it's the combination of pushy personality and high IQ. Joe Pesci does much damage in GOODFELLAS and CASINO but it is limited because he can't rise above thuggery.
Another thing about Jews is they are more passive-aggressive whereas Greeks and Southern Italians are more aggressive-aggressive, thus less effective in being devious. When Greeks lose it, they really lose it. It's tantrum hour, Greek drama and tragedy. Jews can get wildly passionate but they are more adept at juggling hot and cold. As merchants and wheeler-dealers, they had to be very good with chameleonic personalities. They had to be more like octopus or squid that can shape-shift and change color. Very Zeligish. Jews always have reserves of emotions. An angry Greek will just throw a tantrum. An angry Irish will just try to knock you out. A Jew may seem angry but he has reserves of contrasting emotions that may be traded with the anger.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eS-USrwuUfA
So, Jews have a personality that is driven and pushy... but also fluid and deceptive. And they have higher IQ and ability. Now, if the world were filled with gentiles with same traits and ability, Jews wouldn't go very far. But as it happens, gentile personalities tend to be more one-dimensional, more obvious, more straight or square. Sure, Negroes got that jive-thing going, and PC blinds people to the way of the Negro, but any honest person can see the bulljive from a mile away. With Jews, it's trickier.
Anyway, because Jewish personality and ability evolved octopus-like to survive and adapt and gain an advantage in a Sea of Goyim, it will feel some degree of contempt for non-Jews. Jewish tradition of cultural chauvinism and exceptionalism may contribute to this, but it's not crucial. Imagine of Jews had gentile-like personality and an average IQ of only 100 like white goyim. Jews would soon realize that their chauvinism is just hooey. It's like Chinese have long thought of themselves as Middle Kingdom and felt contempt for others. And Japanese were into stuff about belonging to some sacred Yamato race. But in the West, they realize they aint nothing special. They got dull personalities, and their IQ is on par with whites. As drones, they study harder and get admitted to good schools, but they don't feel special cuz they are not when compared to most whites.
But even secular Jews who never read the Torah and Talmud may feel a kind of contempt for goyim. Smart people tend to be impatient or eye-rolling around the dummies. And gentiles just seem pretty dumb, naive, or gullible to Jews. Now, a smart person can still be compassionate toward the dumb and feel no ill will. But this is difficult for some Jews due to their passive-aggressive haggly-waggly merchant personality. Jews evolved to survive in a world of other tribes who could even be hostile. So, Jews had to seek angles to squeeze through tough spots. They had to be like Houdini. And this personality type made Jews tireless and restless in their desire to score another one. If some people are degenerate gamblers, Jews are like degenerate scorers. They just gotta score another round. It's like the personalities in David Mamet movies. Never trusting anyone and always using wit and antennae to stay ahead of others to score some more. If some Jews are neurotically offensive in scoring another one -- such Jews have gangster mentalities --, other Jews are neurotically defensive in protecting their treasure from Others, the gangster Jews and pitchfork gentiles(out to loot the smarter Jew with genius idea). Take Mamet's SPANISH PRISONER. If HOUSE OF GAMES is about a clever 'gangster Jewish' type looking to make another score, SPANISH PRISONER is about a smart 'genius Jewish' type looking to guard his secrets from the world that is out to steal what's rightfully his. We don't know where intuition ends and insinuation begins.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPF-5KNmqq4
Because of this personality + ability, many Jews just can't help themselves. Taking advantage of dumb goyim is to them what hunting for wildebeest is for lions and hyenas. It's like crack to a Negro or meth to a hillbilly. And this side of Jewishness was colorfully presented in THE WOLF OF WALL STREET. Sure, Jordan Belfort tried to rationalize his financial high jinks as revenge against Wasps who didn't let his grampy into some golf club. But EVERY GROUP has resentments. Mexicans probably have lots of resentment about how they have to serve gringos and Jews. But where are the Mexican Belforts? Guillermos of the world are too mild in personality and too low in ability. All they can do is get together and eat tacos and drink tequila and make some jokes about gringos.
But someone with Belforts drive, personality, and ability could go very far. And he didn't just use drugs. He got HIGH from cheating people. He just couldn't stop swindling people. It was better than sex. It was better than drugs. Indeed, it could lead to more sex and more drugs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCANT0nG3bY
Now, some Jews are troubled by this. David Brooks, in his cryptic way, urges Jews to act more like model ruling elites. Learn from the best of the Old Wasp way. The Dean Witter way.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxHGJv-X9fo
But at this point, it's nearly impossible. It's like with the Negroes and Homos. There was once a time when some sober Negroes like Booker T. Washington not only pleaded with whites to be fairer with Negroes but pleaded with Negroes to be more like a credit to their race and value work ethic and lead proper lives. But such is impossible today. With rap culture all over, with mandingo-sports-stud as the icon of the 'west', and with Magic Negro cult(that sacralized Negroes to a holy race), Negroes can't help themselves and are into self-worship, hollering, walloping, and crazy behavior. BLM is used as excuse to throw tantrums, shoot cops, riot and loot.
As for homos, forget about doing their own thing and keeping it discreet. 'Gay liberation' means homos can do whatever they please and any criticism is 'homophobic'. Homos are now addicted to excess of self-celebration. Indeed, even Milo the 'gay conservative' defends liberty because he wants no barriers to his excessive revelry in everything. And women are into slut culture and believe they have both the right to act like sluts and to be respected as ladies. They demand the cake and wanna eat it too. Negroes wanna burn down cities but also be seen as innocent saints. Homos wanna bugger every butt but be seen as 'new normal' and respectable. Women wanna act like whores but also scream about their victimhood by 'misogyny'.
And Jews don't want any restraint in their hunger for wealth, power, influence, and domination. They revel in Zionist-globalist nihilism. They are addicted to power and can't stop. Jews sitting before power and money is like a Negro before a table filled with watermelons, bucket of chicken, and case of Colt 45. Or, it's like a lesbian with bed full of dildos and vibrators and cucumbers. It's like a hillbilly with a big batch of meth to smoke all night long. Jewish drive, personality, and ability all conspire to make Jews excessive as hell. And even Moral Hazard is gone since Jews control Other institutions. So, if Wall Street goes bust, there are Jews in the FED and government to bail out Wall Street Jews. If Neocon warmongers go bust, there are Jews in the media to shove most of the blame on goyim like Bush, Cheney, Hillary, or Obama. Not the Jews. We've seen how Jews act as a tag-team against Trump. Deep State, Ivy League, Big Media, Hollywood, Wall Street, and Think Tanks all working together and closing in on him.
Even though Bernie Madoff got caught finally, why was he able to run such a scheme for so long? Surely, many experienced Jews knew something fishy was up. It was because he was one of the Tribe. and he was making other Jews very rich. He had connections. And even when he was finally brought down, there was the Jewish-controlled Media to protect the Jewish community that made Bernie Madoff possible. The media spun it as 'Madoff stole mostly from Jews' and it is 'antisemitic' to see his behavior as part of a Jewish problem. Media failed to mention that before Madoff sunk Jewish fortunes, he had fleeced tons of goyim to pass their wealth to Jews. And the 'antisemitism' crap made it difficult for anyone to notice patterns. It's like David Schraub made the utterly bogus assertion that the Zionist kid who faked bomb threats is really an 'antisemite'. This is from a legal scholar. Never mind that the Jewish kid defamed white Christian gentiles for the bomb threats. Never mind he did it to serve Jewish interests. Schraub conveniently blamed it all on 'antisemitism'.
So, 'antisemitism' is not only when gentiles defame Jews but also when Jews defame gentiles. Jews are ALWAYS the victim. But then, according to Jewish logic, the antifa scum who attacked the Alt Right first at Charlottesville after the Jewish mayor violated constitutional rights were just 'protesters' whereas white patriots who defended themselves were 'violent extremists'.
Part of the problem is Jewish wheeler-dealer personality. Jews get a high from spinning things in propaganda, advertising, and finance. It's like that guy who did MADMEN making a big stink about 'white privilege' while pretending Jews got none. Hoodwinking others is just part of the Jewish DNA that evolved in their competition to survive and gain advantages.
But it's also due to panic and fear. After all, Jews are only 2% of the population, and who knows what might happen if the taboos against 'antisemitism' finally break.
Paradoxically, Jews are more paranoid about 'antisemitism' precisely because so many Jews are now acting in ways that almost validate antisemitic stereotypes.
It's like what Yossi Sarid said:
http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2015/2/8/in-these-very-moments-the-protocols-are-being-rewritten
The Protocols of Elders of Zion is a forgery BUT so much of bad Jewish behavior is just giving ammo to the old antisemitic tropes.
Given this danger, wouldn't it make sense for Jews to sober up and act more responsibly? Maybe. But the problem is Jews have an extreme personality that if, allowed to run free, can't stop running. Same goes for Negroes. That black genie cannot be put back inside the bottle. Negroes are naturally savage and love to swing their dongs and pump their booties and holler like Aretha Franklin and wallop like Mike Tyson. They be wild. So, there is no way to stop black lunacy. With blacks acting crazy, there is bound to be more anti-black feelings.. and this is why blacks must double-down on PC and 'white guilt' to ensure that whites will continue forgiving blacks and offering more freebies.
Likewise, Jewish egomania is totally out of control. We see it in Wall Street, Las Vegas, Hollywood, Pornography and the Pornification of culture at large(even for kid shows), support of homomania as new religion, in foreign policy with likes of Nuland messing everything up, and etc. If not for internet sleuths, the loutish Sabrina Rubin Erderly would have gotten away with her appalling piece of defamation. Is it any wonder that there is now an alliance of extreme personalities? Jews, Homos, and Negroes? And to some extent, the People of Dot as some Hindus got the IQ of Jews but the character of Gypsies.
At this point, Jews are loathe to admit something is wrong with their community. So much is rotten that they fear that a small admittance will lead to more holes in the dam that will eventually burst.
When power grows rotten and fills up with gas, everyone dreads to pierce it as its foulness will explode all over.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7X0hq0ug9q4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2Bs1ZZ-7b8
“Jooies have a faggot gene”…….Tom Wolfe stuck these words into the mouth of one of his characters, an Irish cop if remember correctly. This explains the feminine self-serving sneakiness, the lack of regard for societal norms, and the relentless cowardice with respect to not doing their own dirty work (jooie participation in the armed forces of the USA is nil).
“Anti-semitism” should be anti semitic people
Being against Judaism is not antisemitic. It is antiJudaism.
Being against ethno Jews is not antisemitic. It is antJewish.
Now I dont hate Jews. They have some good people.
“Anti-semitism” started long before Christianity.
It goes back at least 3000 years ago.
Problem is Neocon, Hardcore Zionist, and Liberal/Leftist types.
Id settle for repatriated, not that many of them dont deserve extermination we ought to reserve that for the soros crowd who obviously understand what they are doing most jews think they are being self interested and especially good.yeah its amazing how incredibly perceptive they can be about social slights like the ones they invent microagressions etc while being clueless about the macro picture but thats just what jews are like completely oblivious to their selves as seen by others and obsessed with their own social paranoia.
I believe in repatriating them to Israel. The "Jews" of today are not the same Jews of Jesus' time. This miscegenated, meshuggah melange gets it "power" from the RCC/Zioevangizers. They promote Jewish choseness. From a Christian perspective, their covenant ended in 70 A.D. From a biological, evolutionary perspective, they are a degenerate mishmash.
If people today want to believe they are Jews, let them do it in Israel. We do not need or want them in the West. This is why I support Israel. I would not fight, nor do I want the USA fighting for them. Let them fight their own battles.
"Anti-semitism," "Judeophobia" cannot be solved until we deal with the RCC and Zioevangizers first.
Well, not entirely true, and a bit hyperbolic. While multiculturalism is a major weapon of Global Israel’s ongoing efforts to dominate the world, it really isn’t the cause of antisemitism — there are far too many fundamental causes of antisemitism to be piling the blame on multiculturalism. Multiculturalism is an offensive weapon deployed solely against whites. Other races hate Jews for the traditional reasons.
No other race is under their pressure to dissolve and negate itself.If that war against the White race was not conducted, most today's Whites would be happy to accept the post WW2 narrative of "poor Jews, always victims". But what opens the eyes of those contemporary Whites who have now negative views about Jews, is not the old motives for antisemitism, but the realisation that there is a war waged against the White race and White identity, and that, surprise, surprise, wherever and whenever there is an assault against White interests, you can bet that there will be some Jews leading it.
Semitic (definition): “A family of languages that includes Hebrew, Arabic, and Aramaic.”
“100 Years of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict”
https://www.islamicity.org/12544/a-guide-100-years-of-israeli-palestinian-conflict/
“Attempts at Arab-Israeli Peace in the Middle East”
http://al-monitor.com/pulse/afp/2017/01/israel-palestinians-conflict-peace.html
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/BtB_S2cCAAAwtgW.jpg
Yes, the US government has broadened the meaning of anti-Semitism to include criticism of Israel, the Jewish state.
There seems to be a contradiction here. How can “the sect of the Pharisees whose religiously-sanctioned racism…” be about “racism” if, as the article claims, race is not a factor of being a Jew or not? If there is racism does that not then mean that there has to be at least two different races involved?
And the notion that it is not about race* but about “tribe” fails to recognize that “tribes”, are historically formed around race and not just random people of various races coming together for whatever purposes. Races create tribes and tribes create their own culture.
The Saker seems to have fallen for the slight of hand “loop hole” of “anyone can become a Jew” designed by Jews to mask Jewish racism. Yes, anyone can become a follower of Judaism the religion but one cannot convert himself to being a Jew anymore than a White man can convert himself to being an Asian simply by following an Asian philosophy.
The bloodlines of Jewry can be debated but the bottom line is that Jews, like just about every other race of people, see themselves as part of a specific people based on Blood and Soil. There is nothing wrong with this except for the hypocrisy of Jews fervently doing this while they condemn every other “tribe” for trying to do the same thing.
Indeed, the historical enmity Jews have faced by just about every society they have ever lived in can be explained and understood with just two words: Jewish Hypocrisy.
*The word “race” is not adequate, IMO. “Breed” is more accurate. Although I think many Jews do not consider non-Jews as even being the same species as them.
I am one of those people who does not believe in 'race' outside Y-chromosomes and mitochondrial DNA; other DNA material cannot be proven to be persistent over 3+ generations, and neither can Y-chromosomes and mitochondrial DNA be proven to have normative variation from other Y-chromosomes and mitochondrial DNA combinations, let alone behavioural trait norm differentials.
Yet, the 'myth of race' is used as yet another control system.
I intend to elaborate on this issue, by the short of it is that, if you are selling your myth of 'chosen-ness' to your adherents, you'd better act like there is commonality across your 'chosen-ness'.
The fact that a country performs genetic tests, which they claim, does or does not establish one's 'legitimacy' as a 'chosen one' could be used for a lot of things; like say, mitigating some inbreeding-caused genetic defects, or just what it most likely is, a eugenics program.
You can see by my comment below, 64. at: http://www.unz.com/tsaker/a-crash-course-on-the-true-causes-of-anti-semitism/#comment-2023972
I prefer the term 'affiliate' and 'affiliation' (not just for judaism/jews, but for all religions).
The saker loves MLK, race equality mythology, and the general liberal know-nothingism of race as a social construction, presumably as a capitalist ploy to exploit workers... Divide and conquer.
Clearly the current business approach is Unite and conquer everybody. Make us all consumers, internationalists, and leveled to the proper mediocre zombie mixed-race prole who does what he's told, and buys, buys and buys.
The Saker is a boneheaded Christian sentimentalist. He knows nothing from the last 25 years or so of scientific racialism. Christ never condemned slavery. Christ did not intervene in social conventions. Social conventions are there for good reasons. The saker is like Shamir...commie/christian without good sense. Revolution! Just like the commies, and the jews are just dandy...just a tribe and no genetics need apply.
Joe Webb
PS...the Greek of the NT has two words for enemy. public and private. Christ said turn the other cheek to your private 'enemy', not the guy invading your house or country....the public enemy.
Saker is a liberal. Liberals are about to be ushered Out.
Ancestry.com has a separate category for Jews, hence there is still detectable racial differences.
Going back in time, Jews were MORE ethnically distinct. Overt physical characteristics included heavily sloping foreheads i.e. that of an armenoid. Large eyes, long torsos, short legs, wrap around mouths, hook noses. Higher pitched voices … this physiognomy is a function of high neanderthal genetic admixture. The black sea area and middle east are thall former ranges.
So, the question becomes, did particular psychopathic brains of ancient racial Jews create the religion, or did the religion create them. We know from neanderthal bones, that women were abused and that they existed in small isolated tribes (us vs them).
Antecedents of Talmud is Kabbalah, and before that Zohar, and before that Hermeticism. All of these mystery religions have low trust, us vs them, and use psychopathic methods for controlling populations. These methods include sodomy of young boys, and using female babies. (Virginity grows back etc.)
The economist Thorsten Vleben called them out, as a predatory priesthood – priesthood (or capitalist) self aggrandizing, self worshiping, and use others as would a parasite use a host.
The Minnesota Twin Study...probably identicals of the jewish type were separated like other identicals at birth and raised separately. This would be. gold mine of information on jewish biology as it relates to behavior.
Does an adopted out biological jew behave like his adopted parents? Of course not. He or she behaves like his or her biological parent. When the massive evidence of jewish behavior down thru the centuries is considered objectively....any denial of biology is absurd.
Socio-biology is real. Race Realism is real. Are there outliers? Of course there are outliers. Christ may have been Jewish. He was probably heavily influenced by Hellenism, like many other jews of his time. This of course led to jewish civil war, the Maccabees, etc.
"Tribe" per the Sacker, is not biological, it is just a voluntary association. Genetic Similarity counts for nothing in his ken. This guy is just plain out of it. Full On Denial.
Finally, the OT is a Darwinian type text featuring strategies of group survival, group loyalty, group chauvinism, hatred of outsiders, militarism, etc. We need to do the same thing, with however a more moderate approach that tolerates most potential enemies so as not to drive them to invade us etc. This is what politics is about, in part. Recognize the Enemy. Right now the Sacker types are kissing the cheek and the ass of all our Western Civilization's (White) enemies.
Except for the Jews who want Whites to fight one-another...like Russia is coming at us. (jews hate Russia cuz Russia ended the Jewish Power.) When Jews were thrown out Russia, they came at us with the new form of hatred of Whites, Cultural Bolshevism. Bolshevism was Jewish in the largest part. Still is. The useful morons of Black NFL type, BLM, etc. are only the latest form of Jewish promotion of civil war amongst whites.
The jewish Darwinism is an extreme form of group hatred of out-groups. This only leads to war, all the time. The Christian West managed to protect itself from Islam, for example, while minimizing internal war.
I know some will disagree strongly, but, the Hellenistic element of We are all in this Together....has much to recommend it, and came out of the collapse of the Greek world after the Pelopponesian wars. Negotiate with your neighbors, rather than invading them. This the Jews have not incorporated into their genome. And they get Christian mascots to fight their wars. Onward Christian Soldiers.
Joe Webb
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caucasian_race
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mongoloid
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Negroid
Semitic people who are not hybridized/crossbred, are classified as Caucasians.
The Forward says Jews are a race:
http://forward.com/culture/155742/jews-are-a-race-genes-reveal/
https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/news/dna-links-prove-jews-are-a-race-says-genetics-expert-1.428664
Judaism is a religion, a collection of people with the same supernatural beliefs.
“[Sidebar: For whatever it is worth, in my life I have seen more kindness and compassion from (secular) Jews than from my fellow Orthodox Christians. Very often in my life I have had secular Jews being like the good Good Samaritan from the Gospel (Luke 10:25-37):”
If so, then perhaps The Saker can explain why many secular Jews even now are moving to Israel to live in a racist state established on stolen Palestinian lands…Doesn’t seem kind/compassionate to me.
I don’t think any of this stuff about jews believing themselves to be the chosen to be people people is news to any of us who have known jews or thought even a little.In fact its like the salient thing about Jews. Its circular reasoning whereby their own holiness signaling grants its own dispensations to do whatever they want, but no one is really deceived that the moral standard is always ‘is it good for the jews”
Im not even sure its fair to judge this as wrong. Its sort of the human DNA prime directive outside the Eurotype. Other races including jews who dont have this universalist ideal have a great defence against jewish hyper self interest just kill them and run them off and dont give it another thought because thats just what you do to any outsider, healthy civilizations are founded by incorporating all who will be assimilated and driving out those who will not. And this of course conflicts with your crazy idea that jews are not a race, when you drive everyone out and breed among the remainder you are simultaneously founding a cultural and a genetic enclave. The jews certainly are a race.It is true they are a nomadic race which might seem to be a challenge, they counter the challenges by astoundingly successful resilience to entry and outmarriage or even cultural infection, and they manage even across continents to keep ties to other groups and network and co ordinate with them.
Eurotypes being otherwise a great success enjoying high IQ and effective martial ability and a capacity for imagination and repurposing and extrapolating parts of other societies it came across never really had a problem handling the outsiders until it came across the jews or the jews found what a fertile host we were. We essentially build what they cant nations, infrastructure, military, newtechnology, large markets, universal legal and economic structures and they can then come in and usurp it easily. Our greatest strength are our greatest weakness when its comes to Jews.
The only way you can condemn the jews is if you insist they agreed to our ideal but they didn’t and we gave up ( because they manipulated to) on insisting they assimilate long ago.Sure we are in denial about this and they do a lot to obfuscate but its pretty open of a secret that jews act in jewish interests while faking citizenship in various euro nations.
Whats important is how we came to not be able to see and react appropriately. The anti semites are largely correct that they jews have been very active in manipulating us, But we too have been obtuse and naive about the inherent weakness in our universalist approach to civilization.
Where there is no misfortune, a Jew will create it. When he cannot find a victim of misfortune he will make one of himself.
As a lawyer he seeks to profit from misfortune. As a social justice warrior he pretends to redress an imbalance in the world outside of himself but in reality benefits himself.
The Jew turns every misfortune into his fortune. What is unfortunate for another is fortunate for him.
That’s why being bankers suits their purposes.
Actually DNA evidence is now emerging that would allow direct testing of that idea.
Living Descendants of Biblical Canaanites Identified Via DNA
Genome sequenced from 3,700-year-old remains is found in today’s residents of Lebanon.
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/07/canaanite-bible-ancient-dna-lebanon-genetics-archaeology/
Given the number of “jewish DNA” studies, it seems it should be easy to test whether the ashkenazi have any of the “israelite” markers.
Going back in time, Jews were MORE ethnically distinct. Overt physical characteristics included heavily sloping foreheads i.e. that of an armenoid. Large eyes, long torsos, short legs, wrap around mouths, hook noses. Higher pitched voices ... this physiognomy is a function of high neanderthal genetic admixture. The black sea area and middle east are thall former ranges.
So, the question becomes, did particular psychopathic brains of ancient racial Jews create the religion, or did the religion create them. We know from neanderthal bones, that women were abused and that they existed in small isolated tribes (us vs them).
Antecedents of Talmud is Kabbalah, and before that Zohar, and before that Hermeticism. All of these mystery religions have low trust, us vs them, and use psychopathic methods for controlling populations. These methods include sodomy of young boys, and using female babies. (Virginity grows back etc.)
The economist Thorsten Vleben called them out, as a predatory priesthood - priesthood (or capitalist) self aggrandizing, self worshiping, and use others as would a parasite use a host.
good comment. Anyone who refuses Evolution is a nut case. The Pope, etc. embraces evolution as I understand it. The Church accepts science. Many Christians accept evolution and just see it as God’s way of making sure everything does not happen all at once. Sorry, old joke.
The Minnesota Twin Study…probably identicals of the jewish type were separated like other identicals at birth and raised separately. This would be. gold mine of information on jewish biology as it relates to behavior.
Does an adopted out biological jew behave like his adopted parents? Of course not. He or she behaves like his or her biological parent. When the massive evidence of jewish behavior down thru the centuries is considered objectively….any denial of biology is absurd.
Socio-biology is real. Race Realism is real. Are there outliers? Of course there are outliers. Christ may have been Jewish. He was probably heavily influenced by Hellenism, like many other jews of his time. This of course led to jewish civil war, the Maccabees, etc.
“Tribe” per the Sacker, is not biological, it is just a voluntary association. Genetic Similarity counts for nothing in his ken. This guy is just plain out of it. Full On Denial.
Finally, the OT is a Darwinian type text featuring strategies of group survival, group loyalty, group chauvinism, hatred of outsiders, militarism, etc. We need to do the same thing, with however a more moderate approach that tolerates most potential enemies so as not to drive them to invade us etc. This is what politics is about, in part. Recognize the Enemy. Right now the Sacker types are kissing the cheek and the ass of all our Western Civilization’s (White) enemies.
Except for the Jews who want Whites to fight one-another…like Russia is coming at us. (jews hate Russia cuz Russia ended the Jewish Power.) When Jews were thrown out Russia, they came at us with the new form of hatred of Whites, Cultural Bolshevism. Bolshevism was Jewish in the largest part. Still is. The useful morons of Black NFL type, BLM, etc. are only the latest form of Jewish promotion of civil war amongst whites.
The jewish Darwinism is an extreme form of group hatred of out-groups. This only leads to war, all the time. The Christian West managed to protect itself from Islam, for example, while minimizing internal war.
I know some will disagree strongly, but, the Hellenistic element of We are all in this Together….has much to recommend it, and came out of the collapse of the Greek world after the Pelopponesian wars. Negotiate with your neighbors, rather than invading them. This the Jews have not incorporated into their genome. And they get Christian mascots to fight their wars. Onward Christian Soldiers.
Joe Webb
anti-Semitism is caused by the intractable, genocidal hatred Jews have for non-Jews
how much of that is due to their (vile) religion, and how much is due to their genes, is a conundrum I’ve wrestled with from time to time
would this man
had become a kindly Presbyterian philanthropist had he been raised under a different religion?
I can’t count how many times I’ve heard progressive, Hollywood type Jews call Gentile women ‘shiksas’, and when you discover what that word means, it sort of give you a clue as to what motivates ‘anti-Semitism’
to ask what motivates anti-Semitism today, as Palestine is under an iron boot, and Iraq and Syria and Libya and Donbass, elsewhere, are in ruins, while England and France and Sweden and Germany are being invaded and sent reeling into a dystopia of hatred and strife…
..as our culture rots and our economies are looted and Western civilization itself is on the brink…
seems a little nonplussed to me
if every Jew were like Goldie Hawn or Carl Sagan, would there be any comprehensible reason on this planet to dislike them?
of course not. The reason anti-Semitism exists is because of Jews like Robert Rubin who loot our Treasuries, or Sumner Redstone who promotes degeneracy, or Billy Kristol who foments wars and death and misery…
it seems hardly a ‘phobia’ to consider such actions (or the people foisting them) as bad and harmful, no?
What Jews all share is a common a culture – an intellectual way of life as practiced by Jews. Their culture is their tribal intellectual viewpoint on the world. This culture is impressed and imprinted on them from birth on. (It is near impossible to escape.)
What plays a dominant role in Jew intellectual think, is the negative emotion of “guilt.” They use the past to control the future. Jews control each other and their fellow humans by putting a guilt trip on people. They take the position - that “you” have hurt me in the past – so I am free to be dishonest with you and control you today (and I will NEVER let you forget it). This attitude pervades Jew culture.
Guilt is a cruel tool to control people. It kills freedom. Because of a past wrong (real or imagined) someone is never forgiven – their future is always constrained and clouded by the past. They are always slaves to the past. This is very wrong. It is not the right way to live. This is anti-Western culture. In Christian culture people are forgiven – people are given their freedom back. The ancient way of “an eye for an eye” dominates Jew culture. The Jews say, “do not get mad - get even.”
The prime example of the Jew use of guilt is the “six million lie” (holocaust). The Jews say “humans did this to us – your ancestors did this to us” – therefor everyone alive today shares the guilt of WWII.
Everyone alive today must give up their freedom to talk about Israel and Jews because of what happened in WWII. Clearly, we are being control by a “false sense of guilt” over something we had nothing to do with. We must be free to seek peace.
Quilt is mean – it is sick – it is evil. Using guilt to control the future is anti-hope. As long as the Jews control us with guilt – the ME and any hope for peace will suffer.
Think Peace --- Art
Going back in time, Jews were MORE ethnically distinct. Overt physical characteristics included heavily sloping foreheads i.e. that of an armenoid. Large eyes, long torsos, short legs, wrap around mouths, hook noses. Higher pitched voices ... this physiognomy is a function of high neanderthal genetic admixture. The black sea area and middle east are thall former ranges.
So, the question becomes, did particular psychopathic brains of ancient racial Jews create the religion, or did the religion create them. We know from neanderthal bones, that women were abused and that they existed in small isolated tribes (us vs them).
Antecedents of Talmud is Kabbalah, and before that Zohar, and before that Hermeticism. All of these mystery religions have low trust, us vs them, and use psychopathic methods for controlling populations. These methods include sodomy of young boys, and using female babies. (Virginity grows back etc.)
The economist Thorsten Vleben called them out, as a predatory priesthood - priesthood (or capitalist) self aggrandizing, self worshiping, and use others as would a parasite use a host.
According to biological anthropology, there are just three major races of humankind (Caucasoid, Mongoloid, Negroid).
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caucasian_race
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mongoloid
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Negroid
Semitic people who are not hybridized/crossbred, are classified as Caucasians.
PRISS:
I don’t think that accurately reflects the phenomenon. Wally — & many others like him — may be extremely clumsy and inarticulate in expressing their frustration at the overwhelmingly inequitable dogmatized narrative and seek to rebalance it — again, by clumsy means, but that effort is a reflection of the ultimately counterproductive heavy-handedness with which Jews censor and control the holocaust narrative. btw, that narrative is not history, it’s emotionality and an extension of the same propaganda used to push Americans into war. It is the normal course of events that more and more facts & evidence will emerge, and more Wallys will develop their skills, so that eventually real history will emerge. Jews are making hay while the sun shines, but that won’t last forever.
PRISS:
If you study the way National Socialism evolved, Priss, you will observe that the “Judeo-Psychotics” ran rampant before Hitler’s chancellorship. Once in power, the NS “quelled violence against Jews,” likely an outcome of NSDAP’s planned program for employing the German people, uniting them in relation to their shared German culture, eschewing Bismarckian divisions of Protestant vs Catholic and other forms of identity politics/politics of division. Lady Michele Renouf advises that those who seek Justice for Germans should not prate about the success of the 1933 – 1940 period, https://justice4germans.wordpress.com but the fact is, it was a successful period for the German people, despite the relentless efforts of American Jews to demonize the German people and “Hitlerism” and to destroy Germany economically. I suspect that very success of NSDAP is one part of the seething animus Jews bear toward NSDAP and Hitler.
Moreover, Jeffrey Herf was forced to concede that “Germans DID have good reason to be very angry with Jews and to take measures to exclude them from German society,” as a result of the “Jewish pathologies that exploded with Bolshevism and Weimar decadence.” https://www.c-span.org/video/?192852-1/jewish-enemy-nazi-propaganda
All things considered, the actions/reactions of National Socialism 1933 – 1940 (or at least 1938) were a model that other cultures, similarly beset (i.e. by the heirs of Bolshevism & Weimar-style decadence) might do well to replicate.
PRISS:
Fascinating turn of phrase — Shoah-desecrators. In David Biale’s Cultures of the Jews, the process by which Jewish victimhood becomes sacralized is explained: in the relatively rare, or relatively small groups of Jews who endured oppression, are memorialized liturgically by their immediate family or religious community. The liturgical memorial is doubtless lugubrious and sentimental, far moreso than rigorously factual. By inertia that liturgy becomes part of the liturgical archives, perduring for many generations and long past a time when the incident remains in active memory (Christian hymnals still have many, many songs by the long-dead Wesleys). Unfortunately, or with a bit of intellectual dishonesty, Biale explains, putative historians rely upon that liturgy to compose their histories.
It’s probably the normal course of things — It wasn’t that long ago Catholics still read the Roman Martyrology, sacralized snuff-porn if ever such existed, but there’s this distinction between the ‘sacralized Shoah’ and the Roman martyrology: Jews demand that non-Jews, and especially the children of non-Jews in schools that non-Jewish taxpayers support, join in sacralizing the Jewish Shoah. That is unacceptable and must stop.
PRISS:
The constant reference to “Jewish intelligence” is a little nutso and a lot anti-historical. Israel Shahak has documented that Jewish secular intellectual awareness is a relatively recent development. Gilad Atzmon has explained how Jewish selective mating practices produced a subset of highly intelligent Jews among the larger, normal or even “stupid” larger Jewish population. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hWl8jq4zLI
More significantly, the fact that Jewish leadership directed that GERMAN Jews be removed from Europe, but left behind Polish & other Eastern European Jews. It was those non-German Jews who experienced the very large population bubble in the late-19th/early-20th century, among whom a large portion were illiterate. When Jabotinsky first encountered these overpopulated Jewish communities in Prague, he was appalled. It was also these Jews who lost the largest numbers in the course of the war: German Jews, the most highly developed, educated and prosperous group, had the highest survival rate; Polish Jews, the least highly developed, had the lowest survival rate.
So if “Jews” demonstrate high intelligence, it is because of the culling effect of the wars. This process combines with the simultaneous decimation of the British intellectual class in the first war, and the destruction of the German intellectual class in the second war. In the latest round of zionist wars, the Palestinian, Iraqi, Iranian, and Syrian intellectual and professional classes are being killed or scattered, forced to emigrate from their native lands.
"I don’t think that accurately reflects the phenomenon. Wally — & many others like him — may be extremely clumsy and inarticulate in expressing their frustration at the overwhelmingly inequitable dogmatized narrative and seek to rebalance it — again, by clumsy means, but that effort is a reflection of the ultimately counterproductive heavy-handedness with which Jews censor and control the holocaust narrative. btw, that narrative is not history, it’s emotionality and an extension of the same propaganda used to push Americans into war. It is the normal course of events that more and more facts & evidence will emerge, and more Wallys will develop their skills, so that eventually real history will emerge. Jews are making hay while the sun shines, but that won’t last forever. "
Since when is direct, economical language considered "inarticulate"?
I try to emphasize the to-the-point, salient facts of the '6M Jews, 5M others & gas chambers' scam in as few words as possible.
www.unz.com is not the best forum for an all out "Holocaust Industry"debate, hence the encouragement to debate at CODOH. For a more 'articulate' publications & discussion I always suggest:
Publications:
www.codoh.com
The search engine is excellent.
and:
The world's most viewed "Holocaust Industry" debate forum:
http://forum.codoh.com
Priss Factor is simply afraid to debate because he really knows he would be severely refuted and his world would crash. His cognitive dissonance, while humorous, would be debilitating for him.
Instead he simply prefers lies, utter impossibilities, & strawman arguments. The classic Jew Zionist approach, as now being exposed everywhere.
I'll leave him with this most basic, but damning quote: Sleep well, Priss Factor.
Cheers.
True.
Interestingly enough, though not surprisingly, rarely mentioned.
The entire ‘race’ is a scam, but it highly (highly) probable that the descendants of the ‘biblical jews’ still live around there, but are now referred to as ‘Palestinians’; and yes, pragmatically converted to another, extraordinarily similar (to 2000 years ago) Judaisism.
Group 1: The Rationals
These are people who dislike Jews simply because Jews are an unpleasant and obnoxious people who are usually damaging to their host nations. Their anti semitism is a totally rational reaction to Jewish behavior, even if you don't necessarily agree with it. The people in this group don't like Jews but don't spend much time thinking about them. While somewhat sympathetic with the Palestinians, they don't really care about the either.
Group 2: The Jew baiters
These are your Steve Sailers of the world. They don't hate Jews, per se, but they have a very emotional dislike of them. What separates this group from the Rational anti Semites is that, even though they don't hate Jews, they are still obsessed with them and think/talk about them frequently. Strangely, some members of this group are actually pro Israel.
Group 3: The observers
This group is people who just notice negative things about Jews. They aren't hostile towards Jews and some in this group are actually philo Semites, but in current culture noticing anything negative about an ethnic or racial group makes you an "anti" of said group. Winston Churchill would be an example of a philo Semitic "observer".
Group 4: The psychos
Your DailyStormer or VNN types. These people just hate Jews because they exist and literally want to kill them all. They are just completely insane. These people generally don't give a shit about Israel one way or the other.
Group 5: The Palestine/Iran crew
Jobbik, Golden Dawn, Jean Marie Le Pen, Giraldi, The Saker, Scott McConnell, Stormfront. Basically Paleocons and WN's (I don't consider guys like Anglin true WNs). This group isn't so much anti Jewish as it is anti Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel. These people have no problem with "uncle Sauls" who disavow Jewish right to our Land. This group has a massive presence on the internet but no influence whatsoever in the real world because nobody in the real world gives a shit about the Palestinians.
You’ve put Giraldi in the wrong group.
His campaign is less about Jews occupying Palestine than about Jews/Israelists occupying USA.
Extraordinarily fair and reasonable discussion article, I thank you for the courage to publish it.
The more the discussion is repressed, the more it will foment and, unfortunately for everyone, explode with much misery (again).
Unfortunately, we see again polar perspectives, many seemingly not having read the text, and/or missing key points in your discussion (supporting the decision to revise the moderation reform in the Vineyard.
I would suggest the word “affiliation” and for individuals “affiliate” as opposed to “tribe” with it loaded connotations; I’d thought even of the word “member”/”membership”, like one of the original credit card companies used to market, “…has its privileges…”; but the term is so loaded with other inappropriate connotations. But it begs the question of the social contract between the ‘affiliate’ and the ‘affiliation’; just what are the “privileges” necessarily inherent in the association? But perhaps another, further discussion on this topic.
See you in the Vineyard.
The cause of antisemitism is no mystery:
“Wherever the Jews settled after ceasing to be a nation ready to defend its liberty and independence, one observes the development of antisemitism, or rather anti-Judaism; for antisemitism is an ill chosen word, which has its raison d’être only in our day, when it is sought to broaden this strife between the Jew and the Christians by supplying it with a philosophy and a metaphysical, rather than a material reason. If this hostility, this repugnance had been shown towards the Jews at one time or in one country only, it would be easy to account for the local causes of this sentiment. But this race has been the object of hatred with all the nations amidst whom it ever settled. Inasmuch as the enemies of the Jews belonged to divers races, as they dwelled far apart from one another, were ruled by different laws and governed by opposite principles; as they had not the same customs and differed in spirit from one another, so that they could not possibly judge alike of any subject, it must needs be that the general causes of antisemitism have always resided in Israel itself, and not in those who antagonized it.”
A candid admission by the Jewish, pioneer Zionist Bernard Lazare in his “Antisemitism: Its History and Causes”, published in 1894.
Jews are certainly a religious group.
Jews are also ethnic group.
Askhenazi, Sephardi, Ethopian, Chinese, Indian. Clearly different.
they do have common ancestry (mostly).
A lot of people do not understand genetics and dna.
Some people scream “Khazar khazar”
some people scream “they are European”
some people scram “they are Semitic”.
When in fact, they are mixed.
Group 1: The Rationals
These are people who dislike Jews simply because Jews are an unpleasant and obnoxious people who are usually damaging to their host nations. Their anti semitism is a totally rational reaction to Jewish behavior, even if you don't necessarily agree with it. The people in this group don't like Jews but don't spend much time thinking about them. While somewhat sympathetic with the Palestinians, they don't really care about the either.
Group 2: The Jew baiters
These are your Steve Sailers of the world. They don't hate Jews, per se, but they have a very emotional dislike of them. What separates this group from the Rational anti Semites is that, even though they don't hate Jews, they are still obsessed with them and think/talk about them frequently. Strangely, some members of this group are actually pro Israel.
Group 3: The observers
This group is people who just notice negative things about Jews. They aren't hostile towards Jews and some in this group are actually philo Semites, but in current culture noticing anything negative about an ethnic or racial group makes you an "anti" of said group. Winston Churchill would be an example of a philo Semitic "observer".
Group 4: The psychos
Your DailyStormer or VNN types. These people just hate Jews because they exist and literally want to kill them all. They are just completely insane. These people generally don't give a shit about Israel one way or the other.
Group 5: The Palestine/Iran crew
Jobbik, Golden Dawn, Jean Marie Le Pen, Giraldi, The Saker, Scott McConnell, Stormfront. Basically Paleocons and WN's (I don't consider guys like Anglin true WNs). This group isn't so much anti Jewish as it is anti Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel. These people have no problem with "uncle Sauls" who disavow Jewish right to our Land. This group has a massive presence on the internet but no influence whatsoever in the real world because nobody in the real world gives a shit about the Palestinians.
Dang Greasy – pretty comprehensive breakdown -wow!
Yeah – the truth hurts.
Peace.
Of course not all of those born Jews are bad, nor even those who maintain a vague sense of Jewish ethnicity or identity.
The evil of Jewry is in the implicit consent in the collective decision of the Jewish leadership to plead for the freedom of Barrabas and for the death of Christ. Unless Jewry repudiates this decision it will never be free of the curse upon it. This must also be the origin of Jewry’s insatiable and chronically litigious claims to victimhood – the ultimate deflection. The “Holocaust” is the non plus ultra of such deflection, which is why international Jewry desperately and insatiably searches for “Nazi monsters” to destroy, even if they are nonagenarians. The leaders of the Jews are getting desperate now- they know that their Shoah Business narrative has been exposed as false and that people are tired of hearing about it. Instead of doing the collective “mea culpa” it constantly demand of the rest of the nations for past wrongs, Jewry simply doubles down on the narrative that it is everybody’s fault but its own.
"Desperate" is certainly the appropriate term.
The shrill panic of the self proclaimed 'Chosen Ones' is palpable.
The 'holocaust' storyline is one of the most easily debunked narratives ever contrived. That is why those who question it are arrested and persecuted. That is why violent, racist, & privileged Jewish supremacists demand censorship.
Truth needs no protection from scrutiny.
Saker,
“Anti-Semitism” is a scam. I thought the Saker was smarter than this.
Ex 1 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uW3a1bw5XlE
Ex 2 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jyJYwCZOCD4
The Rabbi in the video is the perfect example of Blind Faith psychopathy. Imagine the howls by Clan Circumcision if these words were switched and said “Jews are snakes and must be killed”. This idiocy is sadly not just limited to the Jews. There are twisted water-headed retards in ALL beliefs that rationalize their bad behavior. Organized Religions have killed, maimed, and caused more suffering to humans than anything else. Only willfully ignorant mentally lazy spineless retards buy what they sell. Organized Religions have been and will continue to be tools of Control through the uses of Fear and Manipulation.
Killing each other over differing versions of an Invisible SkyDaddy is the ultimate definition of retard. The Globalists are laughing their asses off at the peasant morons who occupy the Theater for the Profane.
This Land is Mine – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tIdCsMufIY
Bill Burr – Religion – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6lXGkOWBzM
Lewis Black – Religion – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfqTYeGim2E
I just see it hosted by a gentleman called Ron Unz, and the other commenters, sometimes Jews like me, either rolling our eyes or wearily sighing.
The mantle of victimhood is not a flattering look for Western Europeans. It works for American Indians, as it sadly fits them very well. It also seems to work for blacks. They seem to carry off most things with style. Women too. On everyone else it just appears small, closed and stupid.
Not a winning political formula.
Make America Great Again worked. Brash red caps worked. Bigger, Bolder, Better worked. Knebbishly whingeing about a handful of Jews has not. Could you have your route to success spelled out more clearly by events? Can you not see what is right in front of your eyes? Or is it truly that those the gods wish to destroy, they first make mad?
Group 1: The Rationals
These are people who dislike Jews simply because Jews are an unpleasant and obnoxious people who are usually damaging to their host nations. Their anti semitism is a totally rational reaction to Jewish behavior, even if you don't necessarily agree with it. The people in this group don't like Jews but don't spend much time thinking about them. While somewhat sympathetic with the Palestinians, they don't really care about the either.
Group 2: The Jew baiters
These are your Steve Sailers of the world. They don't hate Jews, per se, but they have a very emotional dislike of them. What separates this group from the Rational anti Semites is that, even though they don't hate Jews, they are still obsessed with them and think/talk about them frequently. Strangely, some members of this group are actually pro Israel.
Group 3: The observers
This group is people who just notice negative things about Jews. They aren't hostile towards Jews and some in this group are actually philo Semites, but in current culture noticing anything negative about an ethnic or racial group makes you an "anti" of said group. Winston Churchill would be an example of a philo Semitic "observer".
Group 4: The psychos
Your DailyStormer or VNN types. These people just hate Jews because they exist and literally want to kill them all. They are just completely insane. These people generally don't give a shit about Israel one way or the other.
Group 5: The Palestine/Iran crew
Jobbik, Golden Dawn, Jean Marie Le Pen, Giraldi, The Saker, Scott McConnell, Stormfront. Basically Paleocons and WN's (I don't consider guys like Anglin true WNs). This group isn't so much anti Jewish as it is anti Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel. These people have no problem with "uncle Sauls" who disavow Jewish right to our Land. This group has a massive presence on the internet but no influence whatsoever in the real world because nobody in the real world gives a shit about the Palestinians.
Even fewer give a camel’s droppings about the Copts. At least the Palestinians, if only the ones who face Mecca, have allies.
So add to the list of crimes of which Mohammed was guilty that of plagiarism.
http://www.newadvent.org/summa/3011.htm#article3Peace.
Jews are also ethnic group.
Askhenazi, Sephardi, Ethopian, Chinese, Indian. Clearly different.
they do have common ancestry (mostly).
A lot of people do not understand genetics and dna.
Some people scream "Khazar khazar"
some people scream "they are European"
some people scram "they are Semitic".
When in fact, they are mixed.
ancestry of all in that mix, minus 1 or 2, not from Palestine. From Khazaria, Poland, India, China, Berberstan, Miami, Queens, Peru, Ukraie, Hell.
European civilization was explicitly Christian. Everyone was expected to convert, those who did not were forced to do so by threat of death. The only exception were Jews who were allowed to keep their non-Christian religion. In that sense, not only that they were not discriminated against, they were specially protected and tolerated, compared to, for example, pagan religions. But, of course, due to their different religion, they were excluded from lots of public life, rising to suspicion and overt conflicts. Later, when religious tolerance was established after the 30-year war, this was interpreted as intolerance. But in the core it was originally an act of tolerance that allowed them to keep their separate religion in otherwise monoreligious Europe.
Likewise, Jews in Rome were usually tolerated because although they wouldn’t sacrifice, they were following the ways of their fathers, which Romans respected. The Christians didn’t have this excuse.
Not all of them. Just the openly anti-white ones.
Hey Reg,
You want to condemn Aquinas of plagiarism while you’re at it so that we can take this comment seriously?
I answer that, With regard to heretics two points must be observed: one, on their own side; the other, on the side of the Church. On their own side there is the sin, whereby they deserve not only to be separated from the Church by excommunication, but also to be severed from the world by death. For it is a much graver matter to corrupt the faith which quickens the soul, than to forge money, which supports temporal life. Wherefore if forgers of money and other evil-doers are forthwith condemned to death by the secular authority, much more reason is there for heretics, as soon as they are convicted of heresy, to be not only excommunicated but even put to death.
On the part of the Church, however, there is mercy which looks to the conversion of the wanderer, wherefore she condemns not at once, but “after the first and second admonition,” as the Apostle directs: after that, if he is yet stubborn, the Church no longer hoping for his conversion, looks to the salvation of others, by excommunicating him and separating him from the Church, and furthermore delivers him to the secular tribunal to be exterminated thereby from the world by death.
http://www.newadvent.org/summa/3011.htm#article3
Peace.
Oh, and the Treaty of Westphalia is still in force. And nobody has been burnt at the stake since Bruno in 1600.
Gee, I always figured most people don’t like Jews very much because they are assholes. Looking for religious reasons is likely to be completely futile.
Occam’s Razor people. Seriously.
Amazing that, according to this video, a Jew should not be spared to protect non-jews yet everyone else’s blood is supposed to spill to protect the poor Jews…if there even was a holocaust which I doubt there was, I wish the world subscribed to this philosophy but in reverse
European civilization was explicitly Christian. Everyone was expected to convert, those who did not were forced to do so by threat of death. The only exception were Jews who were allowed to keep their non-Christian religion. In that sense, not only that they were not discriminated against, they were specially protected and tolerated, compared to, for example, pagan religions. But, of course, due to their different religion, they were excluded from lots of public life, rising to suspicion and overt conflicts. Later, when religious tolerance was established after the 30-year war, this was interpreted as intolerance. But in the core it was originally an act of tolerance that allowed them to keep their separate religion in otherwise monoreligious Europe.
Good points.
After all, Jews were graciously, tolerantly allowed into European countries only to have Jews themselves create negative reactions against them.
Then they blame others for their own misbehavior, their own failings
But of course it’s not “all Jews”. That would be impossible so I really doubt that the anti-Jew argument is that simple.
It’s much more likely that the goyim can’t afford to roll the dice again. Every time Jews were expelled some unfortunate goyim souls accepted them and rolled the dice. And every single time they ended up regretting it – for two millennia.
The current game is White Genocide and it’s global. I really don’t see any place on the planet we can expel them to this time.
Never again.
That would certainly be a first.
First, someone used my name to make this statement. I, the real attilathehen, do not want Jews exterminated. I saw this same sentence used by Anonymous. Anonymous???
I believe in repatriating them to Israel. The “Jews” of today are not the same Jews of Jesus’ time. This miscegenated, meshuggah melange gets it “power” from the RCC/Zioevangizers. They promote Jewish choseness. From a Christian perspective, their covenant ended in 70 A.D. From a biological, evolutionary perspective, they are a degenerate mishmash.
If people today want to believe they are Jews, let them do it in Israel. We do not need or want them in the West. This is why I support Israel. I would not fight, nor do I want the USA fighting for them. Let them fight their own battles.
“Anti-semitism,” “Judeophobia” cannot be solved until we deal with the RCC and Zioevangizers first.
However, the Catholic view: Jews are not chosen people. Israel is the Church, not the land in the Middle East.
Being raised catholic jews were never a thing neither positive nor negative from the church. As catholics Jesus pretty much stops being a jew the moment God makes mary pregnant which pretty much made her a non jew also. I mean yeah sure its the same god but hes moving on going in a new direction so how chosen can these jews have been, at best chosen as place holders. Christ cuckery being a universalist religion and a jewish heresy of course meant that jews and all the rest are potential brothers in christ so owed the benefit of the doubt. History conspiring to make christ cuckery the religion of rome 2.0, byzantium, and then emerging euro-christendom, it had a period of somewhat ethnic militancy mostly because the roads were left to ruin and globalism dies off.Ironically the germans revive universalism with Luther, and Monarchs and mobs alike sense an opening. The Church sort of reacts defensively which keeps it fairly medieval quite a bit longer. Its too worried about fellow whites to be concerned too much with Universalism its Catholics vs Prots and catholics are white except of course this means supporting the catholic nations colonialism and baptizing the savages. since the savages are ruled by whites no one thinks this a problem.Until of course the jews and prots topple the catholic monarchies and begin to work on separating the non white catholics from the ancien regime the church the mother nations, protestants are happy to help as they are essentially anti authoritarian communists even beyond the christ cuckery they are demotist christ cucks. eventually they succumb to the jews and now the Church has fallen as well.All that is left is the Volk and hopefully their will to live. I suppose you could say the Church began to fall when it apologized to Jews for crimes it never committed. But the reality is christianity has always had the seeds of the destruction of whites within it because first of all its another races book, but more importantly it is essentially a philosophy of cuck, its only an accident of history that it was ever militantly eurpean for a while. Any child or murderous commie jew will always be able to use it to destroy europeans by simply asking what would jesus do, and jesus would always and everywhere eternally cuck, its just his message. "This is not reality, there's a secret hidden better reality that is based the opposite of the truths of this world and accessed by relinquishing your life the lives of your people family nation your reason and living it for others" The essential truth of christianity is your life and interests are evil but others interests are good"Not a good basis for a volk, it worked for us as long as we were in isolation and the altruism accrued to other euros only, and as long as monarchs were still around to temper and compete with its power.
In what universe were Jews “graciously, tolerantly allowed into European countries” before being expelled? Name three examples. I’ll actually give you one: Poland. Now give me two more. I’ll wait.
The evil of Jewry is in the implicit consent in the collective decision of the Jewish leadership to plead for the freedom of Barrabas and for the death of Christ. Unless Jewry repudiates this decision it will never be free of the curse upon it. This must also be the origin of Jewry's insatiable and chronically litigious claims to victimhood - the ultimate deflection. The "Holocaust" is the non plus ultra of such deflection, which is why international Jewry desperately and insatiably searches for "Nazi monsters" to destroy, even if they are nonagenarians. The leaders of the Jews are getting desperate now- they know that their Shoah Business narrative has been exposed as false and that people are tired of hearing about it. Instead of doing the collective "mea culpa" it constantly demand of the rest of the nations for past wrongs, Jewry simply doubles down on the narrative that it is everybody's fault but its own.
The Roman state killed Jesus. Than one sect of Jews blamed his death on another sect of Jews.
I believe in repatriating them to Israel. The "Jews" of today are not the same Jews of Jesus' time. This miscegenated, meshuggah melange gets it "power" from the RCC/Zioevangizers. They promote Jewish choseness. From a Christian perspective, their covenant ended in 70 A.D. From a biological, evolutionary perspective, they are a degenerate mishmash.
If people today want to believe they are Jews, let them do it in Israel. We do not need or want them in the West. This is why I support Israel. I would not fight, nor do I want the USA fighting for them. Let them fight their own battles.
"Anti-semitism," "Judeophobia" cannot be solved until we deal with the RCC and Zioevangizers first.
If you look at the comment handle, the L is a capital i. This happened to Battle for Blair Mountain once.
There has NEVER in history been a case of a Jew murdering a Christian or a Moslem for his being a non-Jew. How many Jews have the Christians and Moslems killed for their being Jews. This article makes murderers the victims and victims the murderers.
Also, if these Talmudic teachings are unknown to most Jews and nonJews how could they be the cause of antiSemitism? Actually, Jew hatred is in the mother’s milk of most antisemites.
http://l450v.alamy.com/450v/gtb7k1/ultra-religious-jewish-men-pray-june-3-at-the-grave-of-baruch-goldstein-gtb7k1.jpg
http://l7.alamy.com/zooms/901fd784e9284ad8bb1e7af3ed6a68e9/an-ultra-orthodox-jew-prays-at-the-gravesite-of-settler-baruch-goldstein-gtbm2p.jpg
The Massacre of Christians at Mamilla Pool, 614 AD
http://semiticcontroversies.blogspot.com.es/2015/01/the-massacre-of-christians-at-mamilla.html
... To summarize: the events at Mamilla Pool involve the deliberate genocide of the unarmed and completely innocent Christian population of Jerusalem by jews....
Campaign to Protect Mamilla Cemetery in Jerusalem
https://ccrjustice.org/home/what-we-do/our-cases/campaign-protect-mamilla-cemetery-jerusalem
....The Mamilla Cemetery is an ancient Muslim burial ground and holy site in Jerusalem believed to date back to the 7th century. A significant portion of the cemetery has been destroyed and hundreds of human remains have been desecrated so that the Simon Wiesenthal Center can build a facility called the “Museum of Tolerance.”
I feel like Jews are managing their affairs quite well. They are conquering us, but their conquest is no more brutal than any other conquest. I don’t feel like they are any more or any less moral. They see the world as it is and and act accordingly. I look at the history of the world and current events and I find no evidence that leads me to believe the Jews are wrong in doing whatever is necessary to feel secure on this planet. Sometimes, when talking about what the Jews are up to, people begin to sound very African: they tricked us, they manipulated us, so on. It’s simply The Jews time.
You think that flooding Europe with immigrants and they're trying to with the USA, in order to turn the indigenous into a minority in order to feel secure on this planet, not doing any wrong?
You think that their invasion of Palestinian and subsequent persecution of the Palestinian peoples to be a moral act?
You think that through their control of all European and western governments, creating conflicts with Islamic nations, who pose a threat to them, sending in goyim armed forces to extinguish the threat, while actively undermining their cultures, through the promotion of homosexuality, underage sex, miscegeny and race wars, to be moral and just doing what they need to survive?
You think the murder of 3,000+ people on 9/11, those in London ofn 7/7 and various other attacks, which led to the destruction of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, currently Syria, the well over a million death toll, an even higher refugee situation to be a moral act in Jews doing what they need to survive.
Were I to use your logic, it would be perfectly acceptable for me to kill everyone I came across, as they were a potential threat to my existence?
You believe that it is the Jews' time? Really? You think that the world, controlled by an ethno centric, supremacist people, who have lied and manipulated history for their own advantage, been responsible for the deaths of more people on this planet, than all the non Jewish tyrants' collective death toll, who have ever lived, have created more misery than anyone else throughout history, would be a good thing?
Throughout the bible, we, the descendants of the hebrews, the lost tribes of Israel who reside in Europe and the white nations, were continually told to exterminate certain peoples, through the command of God, because God knew that unless we did this, these peoples would destroy us. And these peoples were, are and always will be the Jews.
There is no honour within Jewry. It is a religion of self worship, of racism and of hatred to the non Jew. If they can kill the son of God, what chance does that leave the rest of us?
I believe in repatriating them to Israel. The "Jews" of today are not the same Jews of Jesus' time. This miscegenated, meshuggah melange gets it "power" from the RCC/Zioevangizers. They promote Jewish choseness. From a Christian perspective, their covenant ended in 70 A.D. From a biological, evolutionary perspective, they are a degenerate mishmash.
If people today want to believe they are Jews, let them do it in Israel. We do not need or want them in the West. This is why I support Israel. I would not fight, nor do I want the USA fighting for them. Let them fight their own battles.
"Anti-semitism," "Judeophobia" cannot be solved until we deal with the RCC and Zioevangizers first.
Agreed about repatriating. Both CC and Protestant give them power (by allowing them to be their bankers).
However, the Catholic view: Jews are not chosen people. Israel is the Church, not the land in the Middle East.
And the notion that it is not about race* but about "tribe" fails to recognize that "tribes", are historically formed around race and not just random people of various races coming together for whatever purposes. Races create tribes and tribes create their own culture.
The Saker seems to have fallen for the slight of hand "loop hole" of "anyone can become a Jew" designed by Jews to mask Jewish racism. Yes, anyone can become a follower of Judaism the religion but one cannot convert himself to being a Jew anymore than a White man can convert himself to being an Asian simply by following an Asian philosophy.
The bloodlines of Jewry can be debated but the bottom line is that Jews, like just about every other race of people, see themselves as part of a specific people based on Blood and Soil. There is nothing wrong with this except for the hypocrisy of Jews fervently doing this while they condemn every other "tribe" for trying to do the same thing.
Indeed, the historical enmity Jews have faced by just about every society they have ever lived in can be explained and understood with just two words: Jewish Hypocrisy.
*The word "race" is not adequate, IMO. "Breed" is more accurate. Although I think many Jews do not consider non-Jews as even being the same species as them.
Excellent question Grumpy.
I am one of those people who does not believe in ‘race’ outside Y-chromosomes and mitochondrial DNA; other DNA material cannot be proven to be persistent over 3+ generations, and neither can Y-chromosomes and mitochondrial DNA be proven to have normative variation from other Y-chromosomes and mitochondrial DNA combinations, let alone behavioural trait norm differentials.
Yet, the ‘myth of race’ is used as yet another control system.
I intend to elaborate on this issue, by the short of it is that, if you are selling your myth of ‘chosen-ness’ to your adherents, you’d better act like there is commonality across your ‘chosen-ness’.
The fact that a country performs genetic tests, which they claim, does or does not establish one’s ‘legitimacy’ as a ‘chosen one’ could be used for a lot of things; like say, mitigating some inbreeding-caused genetic defects, or just what it most likely is, a eugenics program.
You can see by my comment below, 64. at: http://www.unz.com/tsaker/a-crash-course-on-the-true-causes-of-anti-semitism/#comment-2023972
I prefer the term ‘affiliate’ and ‘affiliation’ (not just for judaism/jews, but for all religions).
Ask 100 people to list all the races. You will get dozens and dozens of answers.
Just ask lots of people how many main races there are: 1? 3? 4? 5? All of them have some sense to it, but none of them are accurate.
Questions of ancestry will be solved via dna. Phenotypes are subjective.
There are many university and elite papers on this subject.
The Romans killed Jesus Christ AT THE BEHEST OF THE JEWS. Pontius Pilate KNEW Jesus was innocent, but in order to forestall jewish riots, agreed to allow the crucifixion of Christ. Not unlike today, the jews got others to do their “dirty work” for them, but DID accept full responsibility for Christ’s crucifixion and death.
For those who think that religion has been an evil unto the world, consider that the greatest mass murderers in history were Hitler, Stalin and Mao. All of them were vehemently anti-religion.
Jeez, tell us what you REALLY think!
TLDR.
Judaism as a religion elevates those who adhere to it.
Shock horror…
The rest is just ressentiment-fueled name calling.
I am one of those people who does not believe in 'race' outside Y-chromosomes and mitochondrial DNA; other DNA material cannot be proven to be persistent over 3+ generations, and neither can Y-chromosomes and mitochondrial DNA be proven to have normative variation from other Y-chromosomes and mitochondrial DNA combinations, let alone behavioural trait norm differentials.
Yet, the 'myth of race' is used as yet another control system.
I intend to elaborate on this issue, by the short of it is that, if you are selling your myth of 'chosen-ness' to your adherents, you'd better act like there is commonality across your 'chosen-ness'.
The fact that a country performs genetic tests, which they claim, does or does not establish one's 'legitimacy' as a 'chosen one' could be used for a lot of things; like say, mitigating some inbreeding-caused genetic defects, or just what it most likely is, a eugenics program.
You can see by my comment below, 64. at: http://www.unz.com/tsaker/a-crash-course-on-the-true-causes-of-anti-semitism/#comment-2023972
I prefer the term 'affiliate' and 'affiliation' (not just for judaism/jews, but for all religions).
I agree, the term race is slowly becoming useless. Thats why more experts are stop using it.
Ask 100 people to list all the races. You will get dozens and dozens of answers.
Just ask lots of people how many main races there are: 1? 3? 4? 5? All of them have some sense to it, but none of them are accurate.
Questions of ancestry will be solved via dna. Phenotypes are subjective.
There are many university and elite papers on this subject.
Also, if these Talmudic teachings are unknown to most Jews and nonJews how could they be the cause of antiSemitism? Actually, Jew hatred is in the mother's milk of most antisemites.
"Anti-Semitism" is a scam. I thought the Saker was smarter than this.
Ex 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uW3a1bw5XlE
Ex 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jyJYwCZOCD4
The Rabbi in the video is the perfect example of Blind Faith psychopathy. Imagine the howls by Clan Circumcision if these words were switched and said "Jews are snakes and must be killed". This idiocy is sadly not just limited to the Jews. There are twisted water-headed retards in ALL beliefs that rationalize their bad behavior. Organized Religions have killed, maimed, and caused more suffering to humans than anything else. Only willfully ignorant mentally lazy spineless retards buy what they sell. Organized Religions have been and will continue to be tools of Control through the uses of Fear and Manipulation.
Killing each other over differing versions of an Invisible SkyDaddy is the ultimate definition of retard. The Globalists are laughing their asses off at the peasant morons who occupy the Theater for the Profane.
This Land is Mine - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tIdCsMufIY
Bill Burr - Religion - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6lXGkOWBzM
Lewis Black - Religion - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfqTYeGim2E
Half of the comments here are pretty much that, including yours. Yet I see no howls.
I just see it hosted by a gentleman called Ron Unz, and the other commenters, sometimes Jews like me, either rolling our eyes or wearily sighing.
The mantle of victimhood is not a flattering look for Western Europeans. It works for American Indians, as it sadly fits them very well. It also seems to work for blacks. They seem to carry off most things with style. Women too. On everyone else it just appears small, closed and stupid.
Not a winning political formula.
Make America Great Again worked. Brash red caps worked. Bigger, Bolder, Better worked. Knebbishly whingeing about a handful of Jews has not. Could you have your route to success spelled out more clearly by events? Can you not see what is right in front of your eyes? Or is it truly that those the gods wish to destroy, they first make mad?
Lewis Black – Religion – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfqTYeGim2E
613 Commandments - http://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/756399/jewish/The-613-Commandments.htm
What kind of subhuman retards need to have 613 Commandments? Could it be that they are such shit heads that they require these many rules of behavior to not be ten hairs away from being baboons?
I noticed how you have willfully chosen to not discuss the contents of the article video with Rabbi Psychopath. And I doubt you will try the defend the Anti-Semitism SCAM ,Holocaust SCAM, and/or Israel's possession of HUNDREDS of ILLEGAL Nuclear Weapons. ALL of these are indefensible.
For those ACTALLY seeking information, check out these links:
Khazarian One World Order - https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=910&v=9dC6XVgZR4M
Khazarians then, Khararizians now - https://geopolitics.co/2017/09/08/khazarians-then-khazarians-now/
Benjamin Freeman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8OmxI2AYV8
The Internet Reformation has unleashed a tsunami of information. Truth is getting out. You lose. Deal with it.
What do you expect from a people who have tales about how a rabbi debated god, won, and made god better for it.
I mean…. come on…
if there is such a thing as an UnzForum average IQ, this RJJCDA cat lowers it.
Here we go again! The usual self pity all over again. The history of the tribe was explained very well and in detail but yet no explanations were offered as to what the majority of Jews do that creates hate against them worldwide? By the way is not only Christians and Moslems but all over the world!
If we stick to culture, rather than race (because nobody can help that), then it is their statistical tendency always to strive for more then their fair share of everything desirable – and, because of cultural conditioning, to believe that this is their birthright.
And in this they tend to be remarkably successful – which the rest of us resent.
Also, if these Talmudic teachings are unknown to most Jews and nonJews how could they be the cause of antiSemitism? Actually, Jew hatred is in the mother's milk of most antisemites.
ask the Muslim and Christian Palestinians how many Muslims and Christians killed by jew just today.
http://www.newadvent.org/summa/3011.htm#article3Peace.
Aquinas isn’t Scripture, and he wasn’t a prophet. We hold those to higher standards.
Oh, and the Treaty of Westphalia is still in force. And nobody has been burnt at the stake since Bruno in 1600.
The Son of Mary (pbuh) is recorded in the Bible as saying he has not come to change even a bit of the law of the Prophets (pbut) but to fulfill it (Matthew 15). This is the Mosaic law - he even points to the death penalty for cursing parents - those are words you say came out of his mouth. His words are quite clear and explicit. Yet, somehow the regard for the law was eventually dropped in the debate between two post-Christ factions; Paul's team generally coming out in the lead. Now that's all fine. However, as you point out and is historical fact; Christian theologians (across the board) had little problem using state power to coerce or put to death blasphemers/heretics/apostates (in general, these were lumped together). Which is one of the reasons that heretical Christian sects often migrated to Muslim lands for refuge (all strains of Christianity were equal there). This is fairly universal and straightforward until the Reformation. Now the reformer theologians like Calvin and Luther likewise had no problems putting heretics to death. This culminated in the great bloodbath known as the Thirty Years War (plus some lesser known conflicts). To stop the hemorrhaging, Westphalia took place. And people were generally not put to death for these things since that time, but it went on until the 18th century in certain jurisdictions*.
So what to make of all this?
Well, certainly it is inaccurate to state that Christianity is opposed to the killing of heretics/apostates/blasphemers. It may be the case now, but was not for the lion's share of its history. And it may or may not return to it in the future.
So what is the change due to; 1) change of the moral law or principles or 2) change due to circumstances?
If one takes the first road; one has basically said that Christian law did a complete 180 degree turn on a moral precept and turned the issue on its head. If Christian theologians were this far off the mark morally for 16 centuries; claiming something to be morally licit and even commendable and now it is considered murder (a moral crime) if the government puts someone to death for it - then what confidence does one have in any other precepts they formulated for so long? What if they were wrong on their moral stance on homosexuality or anything else of substance. These were the men closer to the time of the Son of Mary (pbuh); are we to suppose the later generations actually understood the religion better than they did? If so, the further one gets from the point of origin, the better one's understanding gets - but those earlier generations are the ones that transmitted this knowledge in the first place (it didn't float down from the moon) - this leads to an epistemological crisis.
Taking the second road is more sound. The environmental circumstances have changed and thus the rules are not applicable any more:
"Furthermore, Thomas reserves the execution of heretics to the secular authority. Today, with our total separation of Church and State, the secular authority would have no concern with heretics. Perhaps, medieval society, which was based on the divine right of kings, or England under Henry VIII, would be threatened politically by religious dissenters. Our own society would experience no such threat. Thomas' seeming intolerance to heresy, a matter of faith, is simply irrelevent in a liberal democracy--and, as such, need not stand up to Rawls' criticism."
http://www.aquinasonline.com/Topics/tolernce.html
This is fine, but it is hardly a position to harp about taking a moral high ground based on some principled stance. If the governments in Islamic lands are not secular (which many aren't - many of them explicitly declaring Islam as the law of the land) - Aquinas' position and that of the medieval Christian theologians are quite applicable without any reference to Islam**. The death penalty for apostates has always been cleaner and less brutal in Islam and Muslim scholars more tolerant of dissent and heterodox views (Salafi-Wahhabi extremists seem to be the outliers).
Peace.
*"In Scotland until the 18th century it was punishable by death, and in England it is both a statutory and a common-law offense."
https://www.britannica.com/topic/blasphemy
**The issue of apostasy and the death penalty is being discussed at the highest levels of Muslim scholarship right now. The debate is actually considering the same question; have the circumstances changed such that the ruling is no longer applicable in a society where citizenship and its responsibilities have changed significantly enough from prior paradigms. Dr. Ramond Harvey has one of the best short articles on the subject based upon scrutinizing the works of Imam Sarakhsi (ra) who outlined the principles upon which the Hanafi school's stance was based:
"Thus we can see that al-Sarakhsi’s understanding of the issue is very much tied up with the political situation of the Muslim community and the meaning of apostasy as a political act and – in early Islamic history – one of hostility and war...His usage would suggest that al-kufr al-tari’ could be fairly well equated to ‘apostasy simpliciter’ (apostasy without qualification, usually understood in this discourse as apostasy in faith without necessarily comprising other further actions against the community), while ‘irtadd’ (apostasy) and ‘al-israr ‘ala al-kufr’ ([violent] perseverance in rejecting faith) refer to apostasy with a distinct political connotation. In al-Sarakhsi’s view, it seems it is this political element on which the death penalty is ultimately to be predicated, on the basis of maslahah (general welfare)."
https://ramonharvey.com/2011/07/29/al-sarakhsis-interpretation-of-apostasy-in-islam/
The Maliki school (from what I heard from a Maliki scholar) is actually similar in its stance.
But there is a biological aspect insofar as there is inbreeding. For centuries, Jews did not marry non-Jews, as a rule. According to genetic similarity theory, people are naturally inclined to favor people who are genetically related to themselves. Of course, there are also many exceptions.
[5.82] Certainly you will find the most violent of people in enmity for those who believe (to be) the Jews and those who are polytheists, and you will certainly find the nearest in friendship to those who believe (to be) those who say: We are Christians; this is because there are priests and monks among them and because they do not behave proudly.
2.47] O children of Israel! call to mind My favor which I bestowed on you and that I made you excel the nations
[2.62] Surely those who believe, and those who are Jews, and the Christians, and the Sabians, whoever believes in Allah and the Last day and does good, they shall have their reward from their Lord, and there is no fear for them, nor shall they grieve.
2.83] And when We made a covenant with the children of Israel: You shall not serve any but Allah and (you shall do) good to (your) parents, and to the near of kin and to the orphans and the needy, and you shall speak to men good words and keep up prayer and pay the poor-rate. Then you turned back except a few of you and (now too) you turn aside.
2.88] And they say: Our hearts are covered. Nay, Allah has cursed them on account of their unbelief; so little it is that they believe.
[4.46] Of those who are Jews (there are those who) alter words from their places and say: We have heard and we disobey and: Hear, may you not be made to hear! and: Raina, distorting (the word) with their tongues and taunting about religion; and if they had said (instead): We have heard and we obey, and hearken, and unzurna it would have been better for them and more upright; but Allah has cursed them on account of their unbelief, so they do not believe but a little.
[4.160] Wherefore for the iniquity of those who are Jews did We disallow to them the good things which had been made lawful for them and for their hindering many (people) from Allah’s way.
[4.161] And their taking usury though indeed they were forbidden it and their devouring the property of people falsely, and We have prepared for the unbelievers from among them a painful chastisement.
[5.13] But on account of their breaking their covenant We cursed them and made their hearts hard; they altered the words from their places and they neglected a portion of what they were reminded of; and you shall always discover treachery in them excepting a few of them; so pardon them and turn away; surely Allah loves those who do good (to others).
[5.32] For this reason did We prescribe to the children of Israel that whoever slays a soul, unless it be for manslaughter or for mischief in the land, it is as though he slew all men; and whoever keeps it alive, it is as though he kept alive all men; and certainly Our apostles came to them with clear arguments, but even after that many of them certainly act extravagantly in the land.
[5.41] O Apostle! let not those grieve you who strive together in hastening to unbelief from among those who say with their mouths: We believe, and their hearts do not believe, and from among those who are Jews; they are listeners for the sake of a lie, listeners for another people who have not come to you; they alter the words from their places, saying: If you are given this, take it, and if you are not given this, be cautious; and as for him whose temptation Allah desires, you cannot control anything for him with Allah. Those are they for whom Allah does not desire that He should purify their hearts; they shall have disgrace in this world, and they shall have a grievous chastisement in the hereafter.
[62.6] Say: O you who are Jews, if you think that you are the favorites of Allah to the exclusion of other people, then invoke death If you are truthful.
early ’90s jew contributor(s) to la times tried using 7 million figure for jew deaths. didnt fly.
Also, if these Talmudic teachings are unknown to most Jews and nonJews how could they be the cause of antiSemitism? Actually, Jew hatred is in the mother's milk of most antisemites.
240,000 Greeks killed by Jewish rebels on Cyprus 117 CE.
I just see it hosted by a gentleman called Ron Unz, and the other commenters, sometimes Jews like me, either rolling our eyes or wearily sighing.
The mantle of victimhood is not a flattering look for Western Europeans. It works for American Indians, as it sadly fits them very well. It also seems to work for blacks. They seem to carry off most things with style. Women too. On everyone else it just appears small, closed and stupid.
Not a winning political formula.
Make America Great Again worked. Brash red caps worked. Bigger, Bolder, Better worked. Knebbishly whingeing about a handful of Jews has not. Could you have your route to success spelled out more clearly by events? Can you not see what is right in front of your eyes? Or is it truly that those the gods wish to destroy, they first make mad?
Clever yet banal how you slip in the usual American Indians, blacks and women — in your attempt to rob and deceive racially European readers into accepting their current losing position.
The word is losers, not victims.
The myriad inter-warring tribes of Amerindians lost to a tribe of Western Europeans.
Certain African tribesmen lost to other African tribesmen and found themselves captured and sold into slavery. Hundreds of thousands of Western European men died (and won) ending slavery in America.
Women can only be called victims if you want to call nature the victimizer; it is incumbent upon all men to treat them with respect — If anything, Western European men have done this better than most.
Racially European people in several nations are losing ground right now, and some are just waking up to that fact. Rather than listen to you, we will go on and bitch about it. You are right: we are not victims, so would you rather we come charging?
Also, if these Talmudic teachings are unknown to most Jews and nonJews how could they be the cause of antiSemitism? Actually, Jew hatred is in the mother's milk of most antisemites.
This ‘answer’ turn lies into truth and truth into lies. Typical Pilpul.
Matthew Parris, one of my favourite writers, whose testimony I find very trustworthy, recounts in his book "Scorn" that Dominic Lawson, when asked at a "Spectator" lunch whether Jews held any prejudice against Gentiles comparable to anti-Semitism, replied "No, not really. Except this: we think they're stupid".
Now "stupid" can be understood in many ways. I have read, for example, that when Hitler said that a man was "klug" ("clever") he didn't mean clever like Einstein or Russell. He meant "street-smart", a survivor, the last one alive.
Perhaps "stupid", in Mr Lawson's sense, has something of the meaning "naive", "foolish", "unlikely to succeed in life". More or less the opposite of Hitler's "klug", in fact.
It's very difficult and frustrating trying to understand the sayings of people who are so much cleverer than we are.
Virtually everything about the Christian religion encourages and even demands that Gentiles be naïve, foolish and obedient to authority. In other words to be as meek and harmless as unsuspecting sheep, to which they are often and accurately compared. With these traits being necessary for all successful followers of Christ. Jews, on the other hand, teach their children and adults the exact opposite. Small wonder then that in the world of cut-throat business and dirty politics, Gentiles find themselves as helpless as sheep led happily to slaughter.
PRISS: If you study the way National Socialism evolved, Priss, you will observe that the "Judeo-Psychotics" ran rampant before Hitler's chancellorship. Once in power, the NS "quelled violence against Jews," likely an outcome of NSDAP's planned program for employing the German people, uniting them in relation to their shared German culture, eschewing Bismarckian divisions of Protestant vs Catholic and other forms of identity politics/politics of division. Lady Michele Renouf advises that those who seek Justice for Germans should not prate about the success of the 1933 - 1940 period, https://justice4germans.wordpress.com but the fact is, it was a successful period for the German people, despite the relentless efforts of American Jews to demonize the German people and "Hitlerism" and to destroy Germany economically. I suspect that very success of NSDAP is one part of the seething animus Jews bear toward NSDAP and Hitler.
Moreover, Jeffrey Herf was forced to concede that "Germans DID have good reason to be very angry with Jews and to take measures to exclude them from German society," as a result of the "Jewish pathologies that exploded with Bolshevism and Weimar decadence." https://www.c-span.org/video/?192852-1/jewish-enemy-nazi-propaganda
All things considered, the actions/reactions of National Socialism 1933 - 1940 (or at least 1938) were a model that other cultures, similarly beset (i.e. by the heirs of Bolshevism & Weimar-style decadence) might do well to replicate.
PRISS: Fascinating turn of phrase -- Shoah-desecrators. In David Biale's Cultures of the Jews, the process by which Jewish victimhood becomes sacralized is explained: in the relatively rare, or relatively small groups of Jews who endured oppression, are memorialized liturgically by their immediate family or religious community. The liturgical memorial is doubtless lugubrious and sentimental, far moreso than rigorously factual. By inertia that liturgy becomes part of the liturgical archives, perduring for many generations and long past a time when the incident remains in active memory (Christian hymnals still have many, many songs by the long-dead Wesleys). Unfortunately, or with a bit of intellectual dishonesty, Biale explains, putative historians rely upon that liturgy to compose their histories.
It's probably the normal course of things -- It wasn't that long ago Catholics still read the Roman Martyrology, sacralized snuff-porn if ever such existed, but there's this distinction between the 'sacralized Shoah' and the Roman martyrology: Jews demand that non-Jews, and especially the children of non-Jews in schools that non-Jewish taxpayers support, join in sacralizing the Jewish Shoah. That is unacceptable and must stop.
PRISS: The constant reference to "Jewish intelligence" is a little nutso and a lot anti-historical. Israel Shahak has documented that Jewish secular intellectual awareness is a relatively recent development. Gilad Atzmon has explained how Jewish selective mating practices produced a subset of highly intelligent Jews among the larger, normal or even "stupid" larger Jewish population. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hWl8jq4zLI
More significantly, the fact that Jewish leadership directed that GERMAN Jews be removed from Europe, but left behind Polish & other Eastern European Jews. It was those non-German Jews who experienced the very large population bubble in the late-19th/early-20th century, among whom a large portion were illiterate. When Jabotinsky first encountered these overpopulated Jewish communities in Prague, he was appalled. It was also these Jews who lost the largest numbers in the course of the war: German Jews, the most highly developed, educated and prosperous group, had the highest survival rate; Polish Jews, the least highly developed, had the lowest survival rate.
So if "Jews" demonstrate high intelligence, it is because of the culling effect of the wars. This process combines with the simultaneous decimation of the British intellectual class in the first war, and the destruction of the German intellectual class in the second war. In the latest round of zionist wars, the Palestinian, Iraqi, Iranian, and Syrian intellectual and professional classes are being killed or scattered, forced to emigrate from their native lands.
You said:
“I don’t think that accurately reflects the phenomenon. Wally — & many others like him — may be extremely clumsy and inarticulate in expressing their frustration at the overwhelmingly inequitable dogmatized narrative and seek to rebalance it — again, by clumsy means, but that effort is a reflection of the ultimately counterproductive heavy-handedness with which Jews censor and control the holocaust narrative. btw, that narrative is not history, it’s emotionality and an extension of the same propaganda used to push Americans into war. It is the normal course of events that more and more facts & evidence will emerge, and more Wallys will develop their skills, so that eventually real history will emerge. Jews are making hay while the sun shines, but that won’t last forever. ”
Since when is direct, economical language considered “inarticulate”?
I try to emphasize the to-the-point, salient facts of the ’6M Jews, 5M others & gas chambers’ scam in as few words as possible.
http://www.unz.com is not the best forum for an all out “Holocaust Industry”debate, hence the encouragement to debate at CODOH. For a more ‘articulate’ publications & discussion I always suggest:
Publications:
http://www.codoh.com
The search engine is excellent.
and:
The world’s most viewed “Holocaust Industry” debate forum:
http://forum.codoh.com
Priss Factor is simply afraid to debate because he really knows he would be severely refuted and his world would crash. His cognitive dissonance, while humorous, would be debilitating for him.
Instead he simply prefers lies, utter impossibilities, & strawman arguments. The classic Jew Zionist approach, as now being exposed everywhere.
I’ll leave him with this most basic, but damning quote:
Sleep well, Priss Factor.
Cheers.
http://libertyforlife.com/religion/Jewish-Holocast-Hoax-For-WW3.html
You assume that Gentiles are even remotely Christian these days. Jews have talked everyone into losing their religion while they themselves have not lost theirs and their identity. So we are operating at a clear disadvantage right there. Gentiles are mostly wanna be Jews these days except that Jews still adhere to their customs and their tight knit communities while Gentiles have sold out and will sell each other out for the bag of goodies offered.
But the stranger that dwelleth with you shall be unto you as one born among you, and thou shalt love him as thyself; for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the LORD your God.
It is always highly dubious to try to explain socio-cultural behavior through opaque relious texts.
Yes, but that is from the Torah. Not the Talmud. There is a difference.
Jews who stick to the Torah and disregard the Talmud are called Karaites.
I just see it hosted by a gentleman called Ron Unz, and the other commenters, sometimes Jews like me, either rolling our eyes or wearily sighing.
The mantle of victimhood is not a flattering look for Western Europeans. It works for American Indians, as it sadly fits them very well. It also seems to work for blacks. They seem to carry off most things with style. Women too. On everyone else it just appears small, closed and stupid.
Not a winning political formula.
Make America Great Again worked. Brash red caps worked. Bigger, Bolder, Better worked. Knebbishly whingeing about a handful of Jews has not. Could you have your route to success spelled out more clearly by events? Can you not see what is right in front of your eyes? Or is it truly that those the gods wish to destroy, they first make mad?
Sorry, but your Jehovah Mind Tricks won’t work on me. The problem with the Jews are the Khazarian Fake Jews and their braindead followers. The foundations being found in the Talmudic Books of Fairy Tales, Khazarian/AshkeNAZI roots, and their well-documented revisionist and hijacking of history. The Jewish Exodus out of Egypt is as phony as a 3 Dollar Bill.
Lewis Black – Religion – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfqTYeGim2E
613 Commandments – http://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/756399/jewish/The-613-Commandments.htm
What kind of subhuman retards need to have 613 Commandments? Could it be that they are such shit heads that they require these many rules of behavior to not be ten hairs away from being baboons?
I noticed how you have willfully chosen to not discuss the contents of the article video with Rabbi Psychopath. And I doubt you will try the defend the Anti-Semitism SCAM ,Holocaust SCAM, and/or Israel’s possession of HUNDREDS of ILLEGAL Nuclear Weapons. ALL of these are indefensible.
For those ACTALLY seeking information, check out these links:
Khazarian One World Order – https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=910&v=9dC6XVgZR4M
Khazarians then, Khararizians now – https://geopolitics.co/2017/09/08/khazarians-then-khazarians-now/
Benjamin Freeman – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8OmxI2AYV8
The Internet Reformation has unleashed a tsunami of information. Truth is getting out. You lose. Deal with it.
Breitbart has story today on the Moore victory in Alabama and the Trump base which will not let Trump get away with his backsliding. They quote someone at Breitbart who says that there is no Cult of Personality here. Trump either performs or he is out.
This speaks to White genetics. Whites do not go for cult of personality, at least not like the rest of the world, especially Asia and Africa.
We are small d democrats and don’t go for tyrants. We kill tyrants. Are there and have their been tyrants? Of course, and they get killed…both in the ancient world and in our more recent history.
Tyranny is the genetic condition of the rest of the world, and the colored races. Sacker says we are all equal. Like N. Korea and you name it. Take Ancient Greece and Rome and then Germany. There is the White genome. Or, the Vikings and ancient Germans…elect leaders and give them a piece of your mind.
Sacker is totally foolish…all are equal. what a miserable historical and scientific understanding.
Jews are among the worst, never having invented democratic forms and only going along with them now for opportunistic reasons. An old Jewish professor of mine at Cal a half century ago, Sheldon Wolin, wrote a great book on political theory. He states a couple times in that book that Jews have contributed nothing to western political theory.
Jews, like Asians, are oriental despots. Africans are merely chaotic, and Arabs are somewhere in between despotism and chaos/warlordism. It is in the genes.
Joe Webb
Yes, Jew were expelled from every country they were allowed into …. because of their abhorrent behavior. The list is quite long, take your pick.
The tide is turning.
I just see it hosted by a gentleman called Ron Unz, and the other commenters, sometimes Jews like me, either rolling our eyes or wearily sighing.
The mantle of victimhood is not a flattering look for Western Europeans. It works for American Indians, as it sadly fits them very well. It also seems to work for blacks. They seem to carry off most things with style. Women too. On everyone else it just appears small, closed and stupid.
Not a winning political formula.
Make America Great Again worked. Brash red caps worked. Bigger, Bolder, Better worked. Knebbishly whingeing about a handful of Jews has not. Could you have your route to success spelled out more clearly by events? Can you not see what is right in front of your eyes? Or is it truly that those the gods wish to destroy, they first make mad?
The White Nationalists are trying to restore their Western civilization by using minority whining methods. It should work as well as fucking for virginity. Let’s watch them “succeed.”
At the end of the day, we can go elsewhere and restart. They, not so much. If you wanted to have any conviction that many of them are REALLY, REALLY dumb with a mental perspective not much higher than the blacks they deride(and just as much obsession with the emotional over the logical), the WN posters of Unz is adequate proof.
Jared Taylor they are not.
The evil of Jewry is in the implicit consent in the collective decision of the Jewish leadership to plead for the freedom of Barrabas and for the death of Christ. Unless Jewry repudiates this decision it will never be free of the curse upon it. This must also be the origin of Jewry's insatiable and chronically litigious claims to victimhood - the ultimate deflection. The "Holocaust" is the non plus ultra of such deflection, which is why international Jewry desperately and insatiably searches for "Nazi monsters" to destroy, even if they are nonagenarians. The leaders of the Jews are getting desperate now- they know that their Shoah Business narrative has been exposed as false and that people are tired of hearing about it. Instead of doing the collective "mea culpa" it constantly demand of the rest of the nations for past wrongs, Jewry simply doubles down on the narrative that it is everybody's fault but its own.
Well said, Mulegino.
“Desperate” is certainly the appropriate term.
The shrill panic of the self proclaimed ‘Chosen Ones’ is palpable.
The ‘holocaust’ storyline is one of the most easily debunked narratives ever contrived. That is why those who question it are arrested and persecuted. That is why violent, racist, & privileged Jewish supremacists demand censorship.
Truth needs no protection from scrutiny.
However, the Catholic view: Jews are not chosen people. Israel is the Church, not the land in the Middle East.
No, that was changed by Vatican II. Cuck pope Frannie said the Jew are our elder brothers. They are not. Also, the Deicidal Curse clause was removed by Vatican II. Also, I left the RCC because I don’t accept black/Asian priests-popes. That’s another issue we will have to deal with.
Group 1: The Rationals
These are people who dislike Jews simply because Jews are an unpleasant and obnoxious people who are usually damaging to their host nations. Their anti semitism is a totally rational reaction to Jewish behavior, even if you don't necessarily agree with it. The people in this group don't like Jews but don't spend much time thinking about them. While somewhat sympathetic with the Palestinians, they don't really care about the either.
Group 2: The Jew baiters
These are your Steve Sailers of the world. They don't hate Jews, per se, but they have a very emotional dislike of them. What separates this group from the Rational anti Semites is that, even though they don't hate Jews, they are still obsessed with them and think/talk about them frequently. Strangely, some members of this group are actually pro Israel.
Group 3: The observers
This group is people who just notice negative things about Jews. They aren't hostile towards Jews and some in this group are actually philo Semites, but in current culture noticing anything negative about an ethnic or racial group makes you an "anti" of said group. Winston Churchill would be an example of a philo Semitic "observer".
Group 4: The psychos
Your DailyStormer or VNN types. These people just hate Jews because they exist and literally want to kill them all. They are just completely insane. These people generally don't give a shit about Israel one way or the other.
Group 5: The Palestine/Iran crew
Jobbik, Golden Dawn, Jean Marie Le Pen, Giraldi, The Saker, Scott McConnell, Stormfront. Basically Paleocons and WN's (I don't consider guys like Anglin true WNs). This group isn't so much anti Jewish as it is anti Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel. These people have no problem with "uncle Sauls" who disavow Jewish right to our Land. This group has a massive presence on the internet but no influence whatsoever in the real world because nobody in the real world gives a shit about the Palestinians.
antisemites: any person or thought that a Jew doesn’t like
I often think to myself “why oh why do I find myself on the same side with simpletons like you” then I read salon.com and I remember that the other side is equally stupid but more annoying. You are lucky you are funny. Why else do you think those surrounding Trump and Trump himself decided to sacrifice so much to help you?
Jews are are an ethnicity, which is a sub race. Italians are an ethnicity, a sub-race of the Europeans race, commonly called whites. Jews are an ethnicity, a sub-race of the Middle Eastern race.
Jewish marriage laws and shunning of non-Jews made sure their ethnicity remained intact—and separate— despite living amongst nations (i.e. ethnicities) that were not Jewish (Europeans, North Africans, and other Middle Easterners). Jewish community policies were designed to benefit and privilege their ethnicity over Non-Jews—e.g. charging non-Jews usury while keeping loans to Jews either with no interest or very little. This was despite Jews being welcomed into lands run by, protected by, and made for another non-Jewish ethnicity. So when Jewish policies hurt the local non-Jews too much, the Jews were attacked by the non-Jewish society as harmful to them.
Saker’s problem is that he is denying the biological reality of race and ethnicity because he doesn’t want to be called a racist. So he twists and turns from the start, forcing himself to begin from a false point (there is no Jewish race), and thus everything he builds on it is nothing but a castle built on sand.
The Minnesota Twin Study...probably identicals of the jewish type were separated like other identicals at birth and raised separately. This would be. gold mine of information on jewish biology as it relates to behavior.
Does an adopted out biological jew behave like his adopted parents? Of course not. He or she behaves like his or her biological parent. When the massive evidence of jewish behavior down thru the centuries is considered objectively....any denial of biology is absurd.
Socio-biology is real. Race Realism is real. Are there outliers? Of course there are outliers. Christ may have been Jewish. He was probably heavily influenced by Hellenism, like many other jews of his time. This of course led to jewish civil war, the Maccabees, etc.
"Tribe" per the Sacker, is not biological, it is just a voluntary association. Genetic Similarity counts for nothing in his ken. This guy is just plain out of it. Full On Denial.
Finally, the OT is a Darwinian type text featuring strategies of group survival, group loyalty, group chauvinism, hatred of outsiders, militarism, etc. We need to do the same thing, with however a more moderate approach that tolerates most potential enemies so as not to drive them to invade us etc. This is what politics is about, in part. Recognize the Enemy. Right now the Sacker types are kissing the cheek and the ass of all our Western Civilization's (White) enemies.
Except for the Jews who want Whites to fight one-another...like Russia is coming at us. (jews hate Russia cuz Russia ended the Jewish Power.) When Jews were thrown out Russia, they came at us with the new form of hatred of Whites, Cultural Bolshevism. Bolshevism was Jewish in the largest part. Still is. The useful morons of Black NFL type, BLM, etc. are only the latest form of Jewish promotion of civil war amongst whites.
The jewish Darwinism is an extreme form of group hatred of out-groups. This only leads to war, all the time. The Christian West managed to protect itself from Islam, for example, while minimizing internal war.
I know some will disagree strongly, but, the Hellenistic element of We are all in this Together....has much to recommend it, and came out of the collapse of the Greek world after the Pelopponesian wars. Negotiate with your neighbors, rather than invading them. This the Jews have not incorporated into their genome. And they get Christian mascots to fight their wars. Onward Christian Soldiers.
Joe Webb
What a tangled web of nonsense you spew forth!
Jews are universally disliked in the societies where they settle because they use their social influence to ruin those societies. That’s it, in a nutshell. Nobody cares about poisonous esoteric doctrine in “holy books” as long as people do not act on it. But these people do, predictably and continually.
They control the banking system, the media and the educational system, and all three have been corrupted to the point where they are at best nonfunctional and at worst detrimental to the entire society.
And let’s not forget about their worst creation, Communism, which has resulted in more deaths than both world wars, the Atlantic slave trade and the Bubonic plague combined.
Something even more nefarious was (is) the practice of Child Sacrifice through their Kabbalistic Rituals. Kidnapping of Goy children to be used, abused, and murdered. In the present day, the Khazarian Fake Jews are also involved in organ harvesting of adults and children. Many people are afraid to go there, but it is something that MUST be said. The PROFIT margins are SIGNIFICANT. Here are some examples (Please make note of the article dates. No particular order.):
Ex 1 - http://www.jewishledger.com/2015/05/spanish-language-networks-israeli-aid-to-nepal-was-cover-for-baby-trafficking-2/
Ex 2 - https://www.salon.com/2015/12/05/selling_desperate_syrian_refugees_body_parts_for_profit_israeli_man_arrested_in_turkey_for_organ_trafficking/
Ex 3 - https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/qbe8bp/the-child-rape-assembly-line-0000141-v20n11
Ex 4 - https://mx22.wordpress.com/2009/12/03/25000-ukrainian-children-organs-havested-in-israel/
Ex 5 - http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/03/18000-syrian-children-victim-of-organ-harvesting/
Ex 6 - http://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread1145345/pg1
Ex 7 - https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/news/1.632771
Ex 8 - http://presstv.com/Detail/2015/11/05/436362/Palestine-Israel-UN-Riyad-Mansour-organ-trafficking
Ex 9 - http://ifamericaknew.org/cur_sit/aw-organs2.html
Ex 10 - http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/human-corpses-harvested-in-multimilliondollar-trade-20120717-2278v.html
Ex 11 - https://www.rt.com/news/327078-isis-captives-organs-harvesting/
We know whose medical facilities the ISIS fighters are being treated, don't we?
Ex 12 - https://theuglytruth.wordpress.com/2012/03/13/in-israel-having-an-old-friend-for-dinner/#more-37060
Ex 13 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bF21E9eVxs
There are MANY MANY more examples. I think all of you get the idea. And they wonder why they keep getting driven out of every country once they have influence. Once a parasite, always a parasite. ANYTHING for a Shekel.
Isaac's son, Essau, left for Idumea, taking himself three Canaanite women for his wives. It is this line, that the Jews come from and Idumea, was the Greek for Edom. The Jews, regardless whether racial Sephardi or religious Ashkenazi, are Edomites.
The failure of the Israelites, to execute the command of God, in the destruction of many peoples, has sadly, led to the whole mess we're in today. Evil, was not destroyed and therefore the Jew reigns supreme and will create his living hell if God's commands are not carried out.
The Minnesota Twin Study...probably identicals of the jewish type were separated like other identicals at birth and raised separately. This would be. gold mine of information on jewish biology as it relates to behavior.
Does an adopted out biological jew behave like his adopted parents? Of course not. He or she behaves like his or her biological parent. When the massive evidence of jewish behavior down thru the centuries is considered objectively....any denial of biology is absurd.
Socio-biology is real. Race Realism is real. Are there outliers? Of course there are outliers. Christ may have been Jewish. He was probably heavily influenced by Hellenism, like many other jews of his time. This of course led to jewish civil war, the Maccabees, etc.
"Tribe" per the Sacker, is not biological, it is just a voluntary association. Genetic Similarity counts for nothing in his ken. This guy is just plain out of it. Full On Denial.
Finally, the OT is a Darwinian type text featuring strategies of group survival, group loyalty, group chauvinism, hatred of outsiders, militarism, etc. We need to do the same thing, with however a more moderate approach that tolerates most potential enemies so as not to drive them to invade us etc. This is what politics is about, in part. Recognize the Enemy. Right now the Sacker types are kissing the cheek and the ass of all our Western Civilization's (White) enemies.
Except for the Jews who want Whites to fight one-another...like Russia is coming at us. (jews hate Russia cuz Russia ended the Jewish Power.) When Jews were thrown out Russia, they came at us with the new form of hatred of Whites, Cultural Bolshevism. Bolshevism was Jewish in the largest part. Still is. The useful morons of Black NFL type, BLM, etc. are only the latest form of Jewish promotion of civil war amongst whites.
The jewish Darwinism is an extreme form of group hatred of out-groups. This only leads to war, all the time. The Christian West managed to protect itself from Islam, for example, while minimizing internal war.
I know some will disagree strongly, but, the Hellenistic element of We are all in this Together....has much to recommend it, and came out of the collapse of the Greek world after the Pelopponesian wars. Negotiate with your neighbors, rather than invading them. This the Jews have not incorporated into their genome. And they get Christian mascots to fight their wars. Onward Christian Soldiers.
Joe Webb
Far more interesting:
Does a white child adopted by Jews behave like them or like his biological parents/siblings?
New York state and city have had–I am told–the most draconian laws in the nation for barring adoptees and their biological families from discovering one another, communicating, and potentially reuniting.
At least post-WWII, New York City was a hotbed of Jewish adoption of goyische babies–often the product of thoughtless liaisons between college kids at Columbia, NYU, CUNY, Fordham, and Stevens. I.e., white infants with at least one parent, often two, having the genes for high intelligence, prosperity, etc.
The broker for these adoptions was (again, I’m told) frequently Jewish family physicians…who also performed illegal abortions in the 1940s to early 1970s.
Records of adoptions in NY are absolutely sealed and require a lot of money and legal wrangling to access. There are formidable administrative barriers at every stage of the process.
http://www.lohud.com/story/opinion/contributors/2016/05/23/adoptees-access-birth-records/84672500/
http://nycourts.gov/courts/nyc/surrogates/faqs.shtml#q13
http://www.aish.com/jw/s/48908177.html
Jew-wise Christians who can’t seem jettison the whole wretched mess typically have a psychological need to keep the (fictional) Jews of the Old Testament they admire separate from the ones in reality. Hence theories about Khazars and a White Jesus. While the Jewish Patriarchs did not exist, it’s worth remembering that the Jews we know– in all their impertinent and obnoxious Semitic glory– were around before any Talmud or before any Temple was smashed by Romans.
Read about their behavior before the first century; it’s the same Jews. According to the Jewish Encyclopedia, “anti-Semitism” proper begins in ancient Alexandria, the Jews then apparently just as arrogant and repellent and subversive and destructive as they are today: making goy debt slaves; living apart for fear of contamination by subhuman non-Jews; insisting on special treatment for their peculiar belief system; claiming intellectual primacy by subverting and arrogating to themselves collective intellectual endeavor; producing ethnic propaganda; encouraging the Greeks’ enemy the Romans; eventually causing a civil war in the city because they were importing foreigners to upset the ethnic balance of Alexandria– Syrians, to be specific. Same Jews. Same script.
Anti-Semitism? It’s a trope, a rhetorical strategy; and like homophobia, it comes bundled with a Freudian diagnosis. The Jewish collective psyche is a script, and it is inscribed deeply by the Torah, in which all enemies of the Jews are mad cartoon monsters driven by their necessarily barbaric goyishe nature and by sheer envy of the Chosenites. Jews believe in this absolutely and without question. It’s hard-wired into their inbred brains.
I think that what a Jew probably feels when compelled to label something or someone Anti-Semitic is akin to what any other staunchly religious person feels when they consider something blasphemy.
Of course for Jews, the object of offense is themselves.
The African bishops are the ones who really believe the Catholic Faith.
Had you read my comment with the barest minimum of attention, you would have noticed that I specifically precised “among Whites”, and wrote specifically about the “White race”.
And the only real socio-cultural offensive, some Jewish elites are conducting, is against the White race.
No other race is under their pressure to dissolve and negate itself.
If that war against the White race was not conducted, most today’s Whites would be happy to accept the post WW2 narrative of “poor Jews, always victims”. But what opens the eyes of those contemporary Whites who have now negative views about Jews, is not the old motives for antisemitism, but the realisation that there is a war waged against the White race and White identity, and that, surprise, surprise, wherever and whenever there is an assault against White interests, you can bet that there will be some Jews leading it.
Thank you
They control the banking system, the media and the educational system, and all three have been corrupted to the point where they are at best nonfunctional and at worst detrimental to the entire society.
And let's not forget about their worst creation, Communism, which has resulted in more deaths than both world wars, the Atlantic slave trade and the Bubonic plague combined.
Thank you.
Something even more nefarious was (is) the practice of Child Sacrifice through their Kabbalistic Rituals. Kidnapping of Goy children to be used, abused, and murdered. In the present day, the Khazarian Fake Jews are also involved in organ harvesting of adults and children. Many people are afraid to go there, but it is something that MUST be said. The PROFIT margins are SIGNIFICANT. Here are some examples (Please make note of the article dates. No particular order.):
Ex 1 – http://www.jewishledger.com/2015/05/spanish-language-networks-israeli-aid-to-nepal-was-cover-for-baby-trafficking-2/
Ex 2 – https://www.salon.com/2015/12/05/selling_desperate_syrian_refugees_body_parts_for_profit_israeli_man_arrested_in_turkey_for_organ_trafficking/
Ex 3 – https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/qbe8bp/the-child-rape-assembly-line-0000141-v20n11
Ex 4 – https://mx22.wordpress.com/2009/12/03/25000-ukrainian-children-organs-havested-in-israel/
Ex 5 – http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/03/18000-syrian-children-victim-of-organ-harvesting/
Ex 6 – http://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread1145345/pg1
Ex 7 – https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/news/1.632771
Ex 8 – http://presstv.com/Detail/2015/11/05/436362/Palestine-Israel-UN-Riyad-Mansour-organ-trafficking
Ex 9 – http://ifamericaknew.org/cur_sit/aw-organs2.html
Ex 10 – http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/human-corpses-harvested-in-multimilliondollar-trade-20120717-2278v.html
Ex 11 – https://www.rt.com/news/327078-isis-captives-organs-harvesting/
We know whose medical facilities the ISIS fighters are being treated, don’t we?
Ex 12 – https://theuglytruth.wordpress.com/2012/03/13/in-israel-having-an-old-friend-for-dinner/#more-37060
Ex 13 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bF21E9eVxs
There are MANY MANY more examples. I think all of you get the idea. And they wonder why they keep getting driven out of every country once they have influence. Once a parasite, always a parasite. ANYTHING for a Shekel.
I believe in repatriating them to Israel. The "Jews" of today are not the same Jews of Jesus' time. This miscegenated, meshuggah melange gets it "power" from the RCC/Zioevangizers. They promote Jewish choseness. From a Christian perspective, their covenant ended in 70 A.D. From a biological, evolutionary perspective, they are a degenerate mishmash.
If people today want to believe they are Jews, let them do it in Israel. We do not need or want them in the West. This is why I support Israel. I would not fight, nor do I want the USA fighting for them. Let them fight their own battles.
"Anti-semitism," "Judeophobia" cannot be solved until we deal with the RCC and Zioevangizers first.
agreed I support Israel because I want to deport the jews more successfully than hitler who as I understand it tried sincerely to deport them and no one would take them for the same reason he wanted to deport them. whether they can face the truth about themselves or not they are a parasitic lot who will not assimilate but rather attempt to take over the nations they would rather invade than build one of their own, at least hitler got them to build a nation finally.I also support Israel because i support all peoples right to homelands of their own if they have the means and will to build one.They had a singular opportunity from the rise of hitler till now to change their behavior that always ends the same for them, they could have broken the toxic cycle instead they infiltrated the USA and resumed what they had started in the soviet union and germany.I look forward to their whining about how they were only doing what was good for the jews, how they had no idea what damage they were causing to the usa and europe, couldnt we at least sell them arms and help defend them from the muslims. fuckem they have been exploiting our kindness and trying to kill us for thousands of years.
Being raised catholic jews were never a thing neither positive nor negative from the church. As catholics Jesus pretty much stops being a jew the moment God makes mary pregnant which pretty much made her a non jew also. I mean yeah sure its the same god but hes moving on going in a new direction so how chosen can these jews have been, at best chosen as place holders. Christ cuckery being a universalist religion and a jewish heresy of course meant that jews and all the rest are potential brothers in christ so owed the benefit of the doubt. History conspiring to make christ cuckery the religion of rome 2.0, byzantium, and then emerging euro-christendom, it had a period of somewhat ethnic militancy mostly because the roads were left to ruin and globalism dies off.Ironically the germans revive universalism with Luther, and Monarchs and mobs alike sense an opening. The Church sort of reacts defensively which keeps it fairly medieval quite a bit longer. Its too worried about fellow whites to be concerned too much with Universalism its Catholics vs Prots and catholics are white except of course this means supporting the catholic nations colonialism and baptizing the savages. since the savages are ruled by whites no one thinks this a problem.Until of course the jews and prots topple the catholic monarchies and begin to work on separating the non white catholics from the ancien regime the church the mother nations, protestants are happy to help as they are essentially anti authoritarian communists even beyond the christ cuckery they are demotist christ cucks. eventually they succumb to the jews and now the Church has fallen as well.All that is left is the Volk and hopefully their will to live. I suppose you could say the Church began to fall when it apologized to Jews for crimes it never committed. But the reality is christianity has always had the seeds of the destruction of whites within it because first of all its another races book, but more importantly it is essentially a philosophy of cuck, its only an accident of history that it was ever militantly eurpean for a while. Any child or murderous commie jew will always be able to use it to destroy europeans by simply asking what would jesus do, and jesus would always and everywhere eternally cuck, its just his message. “This is not reality, there’s a secret hidden better reality that is based the opposite of the truths of this world and accessed by relinquishing your life the lives of your people family nation your reason and living it for others” The essential truth of christianity is your life and interests are evil but others interests are good”Not a good basis for a volk, it worked for us as long as we were in isolation and the altruism accrued to other euros only, and as long as monarchs were still around to temper and compete with its power.
I cannot disagree. While most Gentiles today are not even remotely Christian, they do however tend to retain most of the characteristics of Christianity, including belief in miracles, Devine deliverance, and other forms of superstition. Which, when taken together, render them helpless victims to harkers and hucksters of every description
Phobia is a medical condition. It isn't mere dislike or fear. It's extreme, irrational, and panicked fear of something harmless. It should not be used politically. It is a clinical matter. When you say someone is 'phobic' in politics, you aren't merely saying he is anti-, fearful, or hostile. You are saying he is mentally sick. It is the worst kind of slur. This is why 'homophobia' is totally bogus. Finding homo fecal penetration and tranny penis-cutting is NOT phobic. It's natural and normal.
THIS is a phobia:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQhiMo_TgGI
And even though Grodin fakes it, this too is a phobia:
https://youtu.be/r9nG9RByMRI?t=1m20s
This is why 'phobia' is so effective as a political slur. It not only says your enemy is wrong but sick in the head. Cuckoo.
Critics of Jews for the most part are not Judeophobes. They are Judeo-Critics or Judeo-Skeptics.
Now, there are Judeo-Psychotics... like Wally and others who are obsessed with pretending that Hitler was a good guy or that Shoah didn't happen. Nazi movement had lots of Judeo-Psychotics though, to be sure, they were an extreme reaction to Jewish pathologies that exploded with Bolshevism and Weimar decadence.
Most critics of Jews are not Shoah-desecrators. They are Shoah-atheists, which is to say they take a secular historical approach to the event. Then, there are Shoah-worshipers who insist that the 6 million number is sacrosanct and must never be touched and the ONLY acceptable narrative is one that comes from ADL .
Also, as to why Jews are problematic today, it has little to do with their ancient beliefs or some such. After all, would what Jews feel or believe matter without their power, drive, ability, and influence?
Mongols were once a fearsome people who believed that rest of humanity existed as LOOT to conquer, pillage, and rape. And who knows? Mongols still revere Genghis Khan and may still be pretty amoral. But who cares? Mongols today got no power except in wrestling among yaks and using eagles to torture wolves. Mongols pose no threat to Russia and China and Iran. So, even if Mongols were unrepentant and dream of the 'good ole days' of Genghis, none of it would matter. If anything, we would find it amusing, even endearing. 2 million Mongols dreaming of taking over China or Russia on horseback. LOL.
Same goes for Jews. Suppose today's Jews have an IQ average of 90. Suppose they got little power or wealth. Suppose they have the mild personality of Amish. Would it mater what they think? Suppose these Jews believe that it'd be wonderful to conquer all goyim, kill goy kids, and suck out their blood. Suppose their ideology is utterly diabolical. It wouldn't matter at all since they wouldn't have the power to carry out anything. It's like American Indians were blood-thirsty childish savages who reveled in hacking skulls with tomahawks and whooping like wolves. But they got no power today. They just drink, watch Negroes on TV, and collect some cash from the local casino. So, it doesn't matter what Indians think. Their power doesn't amount to a plate of beans.
In contrast, what Jews think does matter because of Jewish ability, intelligence, personality, and drive. Jews got chutzpah. Dershowitz, an especially chutzpastic Jew, wrote a book by that title. Fun reading.
This personality is crucial in understanding the Jewish Problem. Granted, personality alone isn't sufficient to explain the problem. Southern Italians, Gypsies, and esp Greeks can be pretty nasty too. Just look at Joe Pesci in GOODFELLAS and CASINO. And when it comes to throwing tantrums, Greek women take the cake. I mean even Negroes never scared me as much as angry Greek women.. though it has an element of sexiness that is undeniable. It's like it's great when Irene Papas throws a fit. In 8th grade, there was this Greek girl whose temper used to scare the beejesus out of Jewish guys who dared not make wisecracks about her kind.
But Greek IQ and Southern Italian IQ isn't anything special. Same goes for the other Semites, the Arabs. Many Arabs have personalities not unlike that of Jews. But those cousin-humpers and camel-piss-sippers aren't all that bright.
So, it's the combination of pushy personality and high IQ. Joe Pesci does much damage in GOODFELLAS and CASINO but it is limited because he can't rise above thuggery.
Another thing about Jews is they are more passive-aggressive whereas Greeks and Southern Italians are more aggressive-aggressive, thus less effective in being devious. When Greeks lose it, they really lose it. It's tantrum hour, Greek drama and tragedy. Jews can get wildly passionate but they are more adept at juggling hot and cold. As merchants and wheeler-dealers, they had to be very good with chameleonic personalities. They had to be more like octopus or squid that can shape-shift and change color. Very Zeligish. Jews always have reserves of emotions. An angry Greek will just throw a tantrum. An angry Irish will just try to knock you out. A Jew may seem angry but he has reserves of contrasting emotions that may be traded with the anger.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eS-USrwuUfA
So, Jews have a personality that is driven and pushy... but also fluid and deceptive. And they have higher IQ and ability. Now, if the world were filled with gentiles with same traits and ability, Jews wouldn't go very far. But as it happens, gentile personalities tend to be more one-dimensional, more obvious, more straight or square. Sure, Negroes got that jive-thing going, and PC blinds people to the way of the Negro, but any honest person can see the bulljive from a mile away. With Jews, it's trickier.
Anyway, because Jewish personality and ability evolved octopus-like to survive and adapt and gain an advantage in a Sea of Goyim, it will feel some degree of contempt for non-Jews. Jewish tradition of cultural chauvinism and exceptionalism may contribute to this, but it's not crucial. Imagine of Jews had gentile-like personality and an average IQ of only 100 like white goyim. Jews would soon realize that their chauvinism is just hooey. It's like Chinese have long thought of themselves as Middle Kingdom and felt contempt for others. And Japanese were into stuff about belonging to some sacred Yamato race. But in the West, they realize they aint nothing special. They got dull personalities, and their IQ is on par with whites. As drones, they study harder and get admitted to good schools, but they don't feel special cuz they are not when compared to most whites.
But even secular Jews who never read the Torah and Talmud may feel a kind of contempt for goyim. Smart people tend to be impatient or eye-rolling around the dummies. And gentiles just seem pretty dumb, naive, or gullible to Jews. Now, a smart person can still be compassionate toward the dumb and feel no ill will. But this is difficult for some Jews due to their passive-aggressive haggly-waggly merchant personality. Jews evolved to survive in a world of other tribes who could even be hostile. So, Jews had to seek angles to squeeze through tough spots. They had to be like Houdini. And this personality type made Jews tireless and restless in their desire to score another one. If some people are degenerate gamblers, Jews are like degenerate scorers. They just gotta score another round. It's like the personalities in David Mamet movies. Never trusting anyone and always using wit and antennae to stay ahead of others to score some more. If some Jews are neurotically offensive in scoring another one -- such Jews have gangster mentalities --, other Jews are neurotically defensive in protecting their treasure from Others, the gangster Jews and pitchfork gentiles(out to loot the smarter Jew with genius idea). Take Mamet's SPANISH PRISONER. If HOUSE OF GAMES is about a clever 'gangster Jewish' type looking to make another score, SPANISH PRISONER is about a smart 'genius Jewish' type looking to guard his secrets from the world that is out to steal what's rightfully his. We don't know where intuition ends and insinuation begins.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPF-5KNmqq4
Because of this personality + ability, many Jews just can't help themselves. Taking advantage of dumb goyim is to them what hunting for wildebeest is for lions and hyenas. It's like crack to a Negro or meth to a hillbilly. And this side of Jewishness was colorfully presented in THE WOLF OF WALL STREET. Sure, Jordan Belfort tried to rationalize his financial high jinks as revenge against Wasps who didn't let his grampy into some golf club. But EVERY GROUP has resentments. Mexicans probably have lots of resentment about how they have to serve gringos and Jews. But where are the Mexican Belforts? Guillermos of the world are too mild in personality and too low in ability. All they can do is get together and eat tacos and drink tequila and make some jokes about gringos.
But someone with Belforts drive, personality, and ability could go very far. And he didn't just use drugs. He got HIGH from cheating people. He just couldn't stop swindling people. It was better than sex. It was better than drugs. Indeed, it could lead to more sex and more drugs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCANT0nG3bY
Now, some Jews are troubled by this. David Brooks, in his cryptic way, urges Jews to act more like model ruling elites. Learn from the best of the Old Wasp way. The Dean Witter way.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxHGJv-X9fo
But at this point, it's nearly impossible. It's like with the Negroes and Homos. There was once a time when some sober Negroes like Booker T. Washington not only pleaded with whites to be fairer with Negroes but pleaded with Negroes to be more like a credit to their race and value work ethic and lead proper lives. But such is impossible today. With rap culture all over, with mandingo-sports-stud as the icon of the 'west', and with Magic Negro cult(that sacralized Negroes to a holy race), Negroes can't help themselves and are into self-worship, hollering, walloping, and crazy behavior. BLM is used as excuse to throw tantrums, shoot cops, riot and loot.
As for homos, forget about doing their own thing and keeping it discreet. 'Gay liberation' means homos can do whatever they please and any criticism is 'homophobic'. Homos are now addicted to excess of self-celebration. Indeed, even Milo the 'gay conservative' defends liberty because he wants no barriers to his excessive revelry in everything. And women are into slut culture and believe they have both the right to act like sluts and to be respected as ladies. They demand the cake and wanna eat it too. Negroes wanna burn down cities but also be seen as innocent saints. Homos wanna bugger every butt but be seen as 'new normal' and respectable. Women wanna act like whores but also scream about their victimhood by 'misogyny'.
And Jews don't want any restraint in their hunger for wealth, power, influence, and domination. They revel in Zionist-globalist nihilism. They are addicted to power and can't stop. Jews sitting before power and money is like a Negro before a table filled with watermelons, bucket of chicken, and case of Colt 45. Or, it's like a lesbian with bed full of dildos and vibrators and cucumbers. It's like a hillbilly with a big batch of meth to smoke all night long. Jewish drive, personality, and ability all conspire to make Jews excessive as hell. And even Moral Hazard is gone since Jews control Other institutions. So, if Wall Street goes bust, there are Jews in the FED and government to bail out Wall Street Jews. If Neocon warmongers go bust, there are Jews in the media to shove most of the blame on goyim like Bush, Cheney, Hillary, or Obama. Not the Jews. We've seen how Jews act as a tag-team against Trump. Deep State, Ivy League, Big Media, Hollywood, Wall Street, and Think Tanks all working together and closing in on him.
Even though Bernie Madoff got caught finally, why was he able to run such a scheme for so long? Surely, many experienced Jews knew something fishy was up. It was because he was one of the Tribe. and he was making other Jews very rich. He had connections. And even when he was finally brought down, there was the Jewish-controlled Media to protect the Jewish community that made Bernie Madoff possible. The media spun it as 'Madoff stole mostly from Jews' and it is 'antisemitic' to see his behavior as part of a Jewish problem. Media failed to mention that before Madoff sunk Jewish fortunes, he had fleeced tons of goyim to pass their wealth to Jews. And the 'antisemitism' crap made it difficult for anyone to notice patterns. It's like David Schraub made the utterly bogus assertion that the Zionist kid who faked bomb threats is really an 'antisemite'. This is from a legal scholar. Never mind that the Jewish kid defamed white Christian gentiles for the bomb threats. Never mind he did it to serve Jewish interests. Schraub conveniently blamed it all on 'antisemitism'.
So, 'antisemitism' is not only when gentiles defame Jews but also when Jews defame gentiles. Jews are ALWAYS the victim. But then, according to Jewish logic, the antifa scum who attacked the Alt Right first at Charlottesville after the Jewish mayor violated constitutional rights were just 'protesters' whereas white patriots who defended themselves were 'violent extremists'.
Part of the problem is Jewish wheeler-dealer personality. Jews get a high from spinning things in propaganda, advertising, and finance. It's like that guy who did MADMEN making a big stink about 'white privilege' while pretending Jews got none. Hoodwinking others is just part of the Jewish DNA that evolved in their competition to survive and gain advantages.
But it's also due to panic and fear. After all, Jews are only 2% of the population, and who knows what might happen if the taboos against 'antisemitism' finally break.
Paradoxically, Jews are more paranoid about 'antisemitism' precisely because so many Jews are now acting in ways that almost validate antisemitic stereotypes.
It's like what Yossi Sarid said:
http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2015/2/8/in-these-very-moments-the-protocols-are-being-rewritten
The Protocols of Elders of Zion is a forgery BUT so much of bad Jewish behavior is just giving ammo to the old antisemitic tropes.
Given this danger, wouldn't it make sense for Jews to sober up and act more responsibly? Maybe. But the problem is Jews have an extreme personality that if, allowed to run free, can't stop running. Same goes for Negroes. That black genie cannot be put back inside the bottle. Negroes are naturally savage and love to swing their dongs and pump their booties and holler like Aretha Franklin and wallop like Mike Tyson. They be wild. So, there is no way to stop black lunacy. With blacks acting crazy, there is bound to be more anti-black feelings.. and this is why blacks must double-down on PC and 'white guilt' to ensure that whites will continue forgiving blacks and offering more freebies.
Likewise, Jewish egomania is totally out of control. We see it in Wall Street, Las Vegas, Hollywood, Pornography and the Pornification of culture at large(even for kid shows), support of homomania as new religion, in foreign policy with likes of Nuland messing everything up, and etc. If not for internet sleuths, the loutish Sabrina Rubin Erderly would have gotten away with her appalling piece of defamation. Is it any wonder that there is now an alliance of extreme personalities? Jews, Homos, and Negroes? And to some extent, the People of Dot as some Hindus got the IQ of Jews but the character of Gypsies.
At this point, Jews are loathe to admit something is wrong with their community. So much is rotten that they fear that a small admittance will lead to more holes in the dam that will eventually burst.
When power grows rotten and fills up with gas, everyone dreads to pierce it as its foulness will explode all over.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7X0hq0ug9q4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2Bs1ZZ-7b8
As commenters have already stated, ‘judeophobia’ is all wrong, as a phobia is a medical condition that induces ‘irrational’ fear over something. So terms like Rusophobia, homophobia, Islamaphobia are incredibly stupid definition and worse show incredible ignorance.
Any enemy of Russia, at war with them, would fear them, especially if they are a very small nation, taking on the great bear. I and most certainly everyone who disagree in homosexuality in this world, for obvious reasons, also do not ‘fear’ homosexuals irrationally or rationally. In the last 30 years the world consensus has been one of rejection of homosexuality to its praise. I wonder why?
I’m sure the Palestinians do, when the rockets and white phosphorous rain down on their heads, so they very much would have a ‘rational’ fear of the Jews.
Other than the Palestinians, do anyone else have the right to fear the Jews? Well, the answer to that is simply a yes. Should anyone care to read history, they will see that the Jews have always been a troublesome lot. They have always set about seeking to control everything, even as a tiny minority within every nation. They control banking, politics, aristocracy, the msm, academia, the arts, film, music, sports, the societal narrative, minority organizations and are doing everything they can to destroy the very nations that they reside within.
One would be a fool, not to fear the Jews, for they have lied throughout history and continue to lie.
We were warned by God, in the bible to destroy many peoples. These people were the Jews. Christ warned us, as he himself was not a Jew, but a Judahite. The Jews were never of Jacob and his 12 sons. The Jews are of Esau. They are the edomites in this world and unless they are stopped, they WILL create their new, world, socialist, dystopian order, controlling the world government, banking, subduing us under the religion of Talmudism, while they reign, supreme like Gods, in Israel, a land that is not theirs and was not promised to them.
Right, rational fear is not a phobia. Phobia is extreme fear of something harmless. Now, some may argue that in political discourse, it is used to just mean 'fear' or 'dislike'. But if so, how come it's never used for Jewish feelings about Iran? How come Jews aren't called Iranophobes? How come homos aren't called normophobes? It's because it's not a neutral but a judgmental term. It not only means fear but irrational or deranged fear or derangement syndrome.
If there is a political phobia in the US, it is KKK-phobia. KKK was once a real danger but it's gone the way of dinosaurs. But even college kids at Proggy places like Oberlin have KKK-sightings. This is due to TV and PC that filled kids with horror images of Hollywood KKK.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmo_5s95mAA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MA-QsPiAlUU
The really crazy thing about the current Russia Derangement Syndrome is that it is essentially Jewish Antisemitismicism. If antisemitism is deranged hatred for Jews, antisemitismicism would be a hatred or fear that closely resembles the mindset of classic antisemitism. It's like Hellenic is Greek and Hellenistic is non-Greeks acting like Greeks.
This anti-Russian nuttery is Jewish Antisemitismicism because anti-Russian Jews harbor all the characteristics of classic anti-Semites. EVERYTHING is blamed on Russia. Anything or anyone associated with Russia is an object of suspicion or fear. Paranoia about Russia seeps into every discourse. Russian power is greatly exaggerated. Russian agenda is always made out to be hostile. Russia's defensive measures are denounced as offensive. There is no sense of context as to why Russia turned to nationalism. Russian culture and history are vilified as having the 'wrong DNA'.
I wonder if Jews are aware that their animus for Russia is so much like classic antisemitism where Jews were blamed for everything?
Other than the Palestinians, do anyone else have the right to fear the Jews? Well, the answer to that is simply a yes. Should anyone care to read history, they will see that the Jews have always been a troublesome lot.
I think the problem is individualism in the West. Jews had far less problem living with Muslims in the Middle East and the Ottoman Empire. There were Jews in China but were mostly a quiet minority. So, why did things get more troublesome in the West? West has been more individualistic, and this meant that the Jewish personality got to express itself more freely. Jewish personality, for good or ill, tends to be egoholic and excessive(and outsized, like with Norman Mailer, Ayn Rand, Pauline Kael, Abbie Hoffman) and it became more contentious in the West with greater freedom and individualism.
In the non-West, it was held in check by a society that was more communal and conformist. Since the whole community was traditional, Jews had to be also. So, Jews never thought to push something like Weimar in a Muslim nation. And even today, Western Jews push homomania on non-Muslim nations than on Muslim ones.
Also, if these Talmudic teachings are unknown to most Jews and nonJews how could they be the cause of antiSemitism? Actually, Jew hatred is in the mother's milk of most antisemites.
Some say that as a percentage of human population, this was the biggest genocide ever. It is interesting that the Simon Wiesenthal crowd decided to desecrate the cemetary at the site for a “tolerance” museum.
The Massacre of Christians at Mamilla Pool, 614 AD
http://semiticcontroversies.blogspot.com.es/2015/01/the-massacre-of-christians-at-mamilla.html
… To summarize: the events at Mamilla Pool involve the deliberate genocide of the unarmed and completely innocent Christian population of Jerusalem by jews….
Campaign to Protect Mamilla Cemetery in Jerusalem
https://ccrjustice.org/home/what-we-do/our-cases/campaign-protect-mamilla-cemetery-jerusalem
….The Mamilla Cemetery is an ancient Muslim burial ground and holy site in Jerusalem believed to date back to the 7th century. A significant portion of the cemetery has been destroyed and hundreds of human remains have been desecrated so that the Simon Wiesenthal Center can build a facility called the “Museum of Tolerance.”
So then, you think that the reciting of the Kol Nidre prayer, to open Yom Kippur, making all contract, null and void with non Jews that year to be moral?
You think that flooding Europe with immigrants and they’re trying to with the USA, in order to turn the indigenous into a minority in order to feel secure on this planet, not doing any wrong?
You think that their invasion of Palestinian and subsequent persecution of the Palestinian peoples to be a moral act?
You think that through their control of all European and western governments, creating conflicts with Islamic nations, who pose a threat to them, sending in goyim armed forces to extinguish the threat, while actively undermining their cultures, through the promotion of homosexuality, underage sex, miscegeny and race wars, to be moral and just doing what they need to survive?
You think the murder of 3,000+ people on 9/11, those in London ofn 7/7 and various other attacks, which led to the destruction of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, currently Syria, the well over a million death toll, an even higher refugee situation to be a moral act in Jews doing what they need to survive.
Were I to use your logic, it would be perfectly acceptable for me to kill everyone I came across, as they were a potential threat to my existence?
You believe that it is the Jews’ time? Really? You think that the world, controlled by an ethno centric, supremacist people, who have lied and manipulated history for their own advantage, been responsible for the deaths of more people on this planet, than all the non Jewish tyrants’ collective death toll, who have ever lived, have created more misery than anyone else throughout history, would be a good thing?
Throughout the bible, we, the descendants of the hebrews, the lost tribes of Israel who reside in Europe and the white nations, were continually told to exterminate certain peoples, through the command of God, because God knew that unless we did this, these peoples would destroy us. And these peoples were, are and always will be the Jews.
There is no honour within Jewry. It is a religion of self worship, of racism and of hatred to the non Jew. If they can kill the son of God, what chance does that leave the rest of us?
There is honor within Jewry. Not so much in regards to non-Jews. It's like samurai honor. Operative only within the enclosed order.
Couldn't one argue that Jesus was a classic example of the Jewish personality? He had an outsized ego in claiming to be the Son of God. Hasn't this messiah complex been behind people like Marx and Freud and Rand and Friedman?
You say Jews are about self-worship. Well, Jesus was about self-worship of being equal to God.
Even as you denounce Jewish self-worship, you cling to a religion founded on the self-worship of a particular Jew 2000 yrs ago.
it is a point of great pride for the Jews that they didn't just kill, but crucified your God
who is more powerful? Eh?
and they will continue to be more powerful because their victims worship the word Israel as if it were the biblical incarnation of God's favor, rather than a profane occupation of the 'holy land' by anti-Christ, ethno-supremacists who mock Christians even as they're awash in Christian lucre and as thousands of Christians are busily dying and murdering others on ((their)) behalf.
Bibi thunderously lectures his disfavor at the ZUS congress, as a direct humiliation of our sitting president
I don't have as much contempt for the Jews as I do those who worship them- the evangelical, dispensationalist Christian Zionists and the ZUS congress, even as ((they)) mock and debase their nations, their culture, their institutions, and even the Christian religion, which is ridiculed by every Hollywood movie and television show the Jews put out.
'no problem' say the Christians, lets just blame it all on secular humanists! (who won't call them 'anti-Semites' if they blame them), as they're prohibited from saying Merry Christmas or having a nativity scene in the town square (and not by secular humanists!).
it's the ubiquitous cowardice and endemic dishonestly that make the Christians seem so pathetic today, as the churches crumble and the pews empty out.
and why? Because of the cowardice and dishonestly
that's why that Judge in Alabama was elected in the primary, because they feel like they finally got a guy that isn't a moral coward, like all the rest of the Christians that are baking cakes and marrying homosexuals in the chapels
here's a list from Wiki of just some of the German Christian churches that are 'blessing' homosexual 'marriages'
Germany[edit]
In addition, most Lutheran, United and Reformed churches within the Evangelical Church in Germany[87][88]
•Protestant Church in Hesse and Nassau[89]
•Protestant Church of Bremen[90]
•Protestant Lutheran State Church of Brunswick[91]
•Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hanover[92]
•Evangelical Lutheran Church in Northern Germany[93][94] •former North Elbian Evangelical Church[95]
•Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oldenburg[96]
•Evangelical Church of Berlin-Brandenburg-Silesian Upper Lusatia[97][98]
•Protestant Church of Westphalia[99]
•Protestant Church of the Palatinate[100]
•Evangelical Church in the Rhineland[101][102]
•Evangelical Church in Central Germany [103][104]
•Evangelical Church of Hesse Electorate-Waldeck [105][106]
•Evangelical Reformed Church in Bavaria and Northwestern Germany[107]
•Church of Lippe[108][109]
•Evangelical Church of Anhalt[110]
•Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bavaria[110]
•Protestant Church in Baden[111][112]
•Evangelical-Lutheran Church of Saxony[113]
Minnesota Court Rules Christian Filmmakers Can’t Opt Out of Gay Weddings
what kind of cowardly worms would be told they have to perform services that they consider sinful?
http://blackchristiannews.com/2017/09/here-we-go-minnesota-courts-says-christian-filmmakers-must-work-homosexual-weddings/
http://shoebat.com/2014/06/09/homosexuals-force-christian-pastors-homosexual-weddings-churches/
here's the leader of the Danish Church, the former Minister for Equality and former Church and Nordic Cooperation: Manu Sareen
http://jyllands-posten.dk/pictures/NICA_Billede__free_/article7155761.ece/ALTERNATES/g-5_3/OK-Manu-Sareen
born and raised in India without a drop of Danish blood.
at least the Jews don't exalt non-Jews as their ministers of culture and heritage
sometimes I feel such violent contempt for Christians (baking cakes and fighting wars and marrying Billy-Bob and Bubba) that I suspect I almost despise them as much as the Jews do
Any enemy of Russia, at war with them, would fear them, especially if they are a very small nation, taking on the great bear. I and most certainly everyone who disagree in homosexuality in this world, for obvious reasons, also do not 'fear' homosexuals irrationally or rationally. In the last 30 years the world consensus has been one of rejection of homosexuality to its praise. I wonder why?
I'm sure the Palestinians do, when the rockets and white phosphorous rain down on their heads, so they very much would have a 'rational' fear of the Jews. Other than the Palestinians, do anyone else have the right to fear the Jews? Well, the answer to that is simply a yes. Should anyone care to read history, they will see that the Jews have always been a troublesome lot. They have always set about seeking to control everything, even as a tiny minority within every nation. They control banking, politics, aristocracy, the msm, academia, the arts, film, music, sports, the societal narrative, minority organizations and are doing everything they can to destroy the very nations that they reside within.
One would be a fool, not to fear the Jews, for they have lied throughout history and continue to lie.We were warned by God, in the bible to destroy many peoples. These people were the Jews. Christ warned us, as he himself was not a Jew, but a Judahite. The Jews were never of Jacob and his 12 sons. The Jews are of Esau. They are the edomites in this world and unless they are stopped, they WILL create their new, world, socialist, dystopian order, controlling the world government, banking, subduing us under the religion of Talmudism, while they reign, supreme like Gods, in Israel, a land that is not theirs and was not promised to them.
Any enemy of Russia, at war with them, would fear them, especially if they are a very small nation, taking on the great bear.
Right, rational fear is not a phobia. Phobia is extreme fear of something harmless. Now, some may argue that in political discourse, it is used to just mean ‘fear’ or ‘dislike’. But if so, how come it’s never used for Jewish feelings about Iran? How come Jews aren’t called Iranophobes? How come homos aren’t called normophobes? It’s because it’s not a neutral but a judgmental term. It not only means fear but irrational or deranged fear or derangement syndrome.
If there is a political phobia in the US, it is KKK-phobia. KKK was once a real danger but it’s gone the way of dinosaurs. But even college kids at Proggy places like Oberlin have KKK-sightings. This is due to TV and PC that filled kids with horror images of Hollywood KKK.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmo_5s95mAA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MA-QsPiAlUU
The really crazy thing about the current Russia Derangement Syndrome is that it is essentially Jewish Antisemitismicism. If antisemitism is deranged hatred for Jews, antisemitismicism would be a hatred or fear that closely resembles the mindset of classic antisemitism. It’s like Hellenic is Greek and Hellenistic is non-Greeks acting like Greeks.
This anti-Russian nuttery is Jewish Antisemitismicism because anti-Russian Jews harbor all the characteristics of classic anti-Semites. EVERYTHING is blamed on Russia. Anything or anyone associated with Russia is an object of suspicion or fear. Paranoia about Russia seeps into every discourse. Russian power is greatly exaggerated. Russian agenda is always made out to be hostile. Russia’s defensive measures are denounced as offensive. There is no sense of context as to why Russia turned to nationalism. Russian culture and history are vilified as having the ‘wrong DNA’.
I wonder if Jews are aware that their animus for Russia is so much like classic antisemitism where Jews were blamed for everything?
Other than the Palestinians, do anyone else have the right to fear the Jews? Well, the answer to that is simply a yes. Should anyone care to read history, they will see that the Jews have always been a troublesome lot.
I think the problem is individualism in the West. Jews had far less problem living with Muslims in the Middle East and the Ottoman Empire. There were Jews in China but were mostly a quiet minority. So, why did things get more troublesome in the West? West has been more individualistic, and this meant that the Jewish personality got to express itself more freely. Jewish personality, for good or ill, tends to be egoholic and excessive(and outsized, like with Norman Mailer, Ayn Rand, Pauline Kael, Abbie Hoffman) and it became more contentious in the West with greater freedom and individualism.
In the non-West, it was held in check by a society that was more communal and conformist. Since the whole community was traditional, Jews had to be also. So, Jews never thought to push something like Weimar in a Muslim nation. And even today, Western Jews push homomania on non-Muslim nations than on Muslim ones.
"...medieval Islamic-Jewish relations, though not utopic, were less confrontational and violent than those between Christians and Jews in the West."
https://press.princeton.edu/titles/8761.html\
The Muslim world never felt threatened by Jews (or any other religious minority) since the rules were fairly outlined that there is a cap to how far one's enfranchisement goes without being a Muslim. Sure, one could be chief physician, high level adviser/minister, port authority, etc. and good number Jews and Christians (even Hindus in India) actually thrived in those positions - but there was no way you'd be made sultan, or chief justice of the Shariah courts, or head of the military, etc. and even under modern Muslim nations, it is acknowledged that there are caps. That's why you can still see a remnant of that relationship in the Muslim lands least affected by colonization or the founding of Israel. Morocco is a key example. Moroccan Muslims had no problem helping Jews escape Vichy France:
"When the Nazis and the Vichy government began arresting and deporting the Jews of Paris, Benghabrit committed himself and his congregation to making the Grand Mosque a sanctuary for endangered Jews. He devised a threefold rescue operation: first, he offered European and Algerian Jews shelter in the same apartments inhabited by Muslim families; second, he gave them fake identity certificates, to prove they were Muslims, not Jews; finally, he initiated the use of the cellars and tunnels beneath the Mosque as escape routes."
http://www.thehistoryreader.com/contemporary-history/benghabrit/
Jews in Morocco like their king and know not to abuse their relationship to upset the social order (it is a give and take relationship that goes both ways) - this is regarding the last king, Hassan II:
"Publicly, the Jews adore the king without qualification. They are fond of repeating a story about his father, Mohammed V, who refused to turn lists of his Jewish subjects over to the Nazis, saying that there was no difference between one Moroccan and another...
Morocco’s Jews understand that no matter how supportive the government is toward Jews, the Moroccan people’s sympathies, as Arabs, lie with the Palestinians."
https://www.jta.org/1993/05/26/archive/behind-the-headlines-moroccos-jews-feel-protected-by-king-but-always-wary-of-shifts-in-mideast-p
And the government sees no contradiction in being a Muslim country and investing into restoring Jewish historical landmarks:
https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2016/12/203910/king-mohammed-vi-attends-synagogue-inauguration-shows-commitment-moroccan-jewish-community/ A Jewish family in Baghdad (circa 1920's) when they comprised 1/3 of the city's population - again, all before Israel:
http://c8.alamy.com/comp/ERGTJ7/bagdad-iraq-jewish-family-of-baghdad-with-child-photo-taken-in-1920s-ERGTJ7.jpg
The issue is systemic within the Western framework with hyper-individualism being a major problem and a legal system of one-size-fits-all. The Western approach to its Jewish (or other minorities) community seems to be bipolar; either they are given the keys to the civilizational castle or they are being killed or deported. I think it is when societies feel threatened they react this way - but then again, should they be setting up institutions that lead to this kind of stand off in the first place?
Peace.
You think that flooding Europe with immigrants and they're trying to with the USA, in order to turn the indigenous into a minority in order to feel secure on this planet, not doing any wrong?
You think that their invasion of Palestinian and subsequent persecution of the Palestinian peoples to be a moral act?
You think that through their control of all European and western governments, creating conflicts with Islamic nations, who pose a threat to them, sending in goyim armed forces to extinguish the threat, while actively undermining their cultures, through the promotion of homosexuality, underage sex, miscegeny and race wars, to be moral and just doing what they need to survive?
You think the murder of 3,000+ people on 9/11, those in London ofn 7/7 and various other attacks, which led to the destruction of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, currently Syria, the well over a million death toll, an even higher refugee situation to be a moral act in Jews doing what they need to survive.
Were I to use your logic, it would be perfectly acceptable for me to kill everyone I came across, as they were a potential threat to my existence?
You believe that it is the Jews' time? Really? You think that the world, controlled by an ethno centric, supremacist people, who have lied and manipulated history for their own advantage, been responsible for the deaths of more people on this planet, than all the non Jewish tyrants' collective death toll, who have ever lived, have created more misery than anyone else throughout history, would be a good thing?
Throughout the bible, we, the descendants of the hebrews, the lost tribes of Israel who reside in Europe and the white nations, were continually told to exterminate certain peoples, through the command of God, because God knew that unless we did this, these peoples would destroy us. And these peoples were, are and always will be the Jews.
There is no honour within Jewry. It is a religion of self worship, of racism and of hatred to the non Jew. If they can kill the son of God, what chance does that leave the rest of us?
There is no honour within Jewry. It is a religion of self worship, of racism and of hatred to the non Jew. If they can kill the son of God, what chance does that leave the rest of us?
There is honor within Jewry. Not so much in regards to non-Jews. It’s like samurai honor. Operative only within the enclosed order.
Couldn’t one argue that Jesus was a classic example of the Jewish personality? He had an outsized ego in claiming to be the Son of God. Hasn’t this messiah complex been behind people like Marx and Freud and Rand and Friedman?
You say Jews are about self-worship. Well, Jesus was about self-worship of being equal to God.
Even as you denounce Jewish self-worship, you cling to a religion founded on the self-worship of a particular Jew 2000 yrs ago.
And as for Christ being a Jew, well I suggest that you read your bible. The Jews, are of Esau, not Jacob. Christ was of the House of Judah. He was not an edomite, which is what the Jews are, those who worshiped the Traditions of the Elders and not the word of God. This was why they killed him, because he was a threat to their existence, in their anti Old Testament religion which became Talmudism. And yes, there was a sign above the cross, saying King of the Jews but it was not literal. On the contrary, Pontious Pilate found no wrong in Christ, the statement was, simply put, to show that Christ had kingly attributes, amongst those people who wished him dead, having none.
A man who quotes himself admires an idiot.
Repeating yourself isn’t providing example, you shaved chimp.
They control the banking system, the media and the educational system, and all three have been corrupted to the point where they are at best nonfunctional and at worst detrimental to the entire society.
And let's not forget about their worst creation, Communism, which has resulted in more deaths than both world wars, the Atlantic slave trade and the Bubonic plague combined.
If you care to read your bible, you’ll actually find that the so called “poisonous esoteric doctrine” within religious books (speaking of the Old Testament that is), which spoke of destroying this people and that people, is in fact God’s warning for the Hebrews, who became the Israelites, to destroy the Jews. It’s somewhat ironic that the Jews have managed to take a book, written clearly for and about the Israelites and inputted themselves, falsely within the tribes of Israel, which of course, none belong.
Isaac’s son, Essau, left for Idumea, taking himself three Canaanite women for his wives. It is this line, that the Jews come from and Idumea, was the Greek for Edom. The Jews, regardless whether racial Sephardi or religious Ashkenazi, are Edomites.
The failure of the Israelites, to execute the command of God, in the destruction of many peoples, has sadly, led to the whole mess we’re in today. Evil, was not destroyed and therefore the Jew reigns supreme and will create his living hell if God’s commands are not carried out.
There is honor within Jewry. Not so much in regards to non-Jews. It's like samurai honor. Operative only within the enclosed order.
Couldn't one argue that Jesus was a classic example of the Jewish personality? He had an outsized ego in claiming to be the Son of God. Hasn't this messiah complex been behind people like Marx and Freud and Rand and Friedman?
You say Jews are about self-worship. Well, Jesus was about self-worship of being equal to God.
Even as you denounce Jewish self-worship, you cling to a religion founded on the self-worship of a particular Jew 2000 yrs ago.
There is no honour within Jewry. An honourable man is one who does not lie period. Jesus never had any Jewish personality. Quite the contrary. He opposed everything that was Jewry continually within his life.
And as for Christ being a Jew, well I suggest that you read your bible. The Jews, are of Esau, not Jacob. Christ was of the House of Judah. He was not an edomite, which is what the Jews are, those who worshiped the Traditions of the Elders and not the word of God. This was why they killed him, because he was a threat to their existence, in their anti Old Testament religion which became Talmudism. And yes, there was a sign above the cross, saying King of the Jews but it was not literal. On the contrary, Pontious Pilate found no wrong in Christ, the statement was, simply put, to show that Christ had kingly attributes, amongst those people who wished him dead, having none.
Laugh out loud.
You think that flooding Europe with immigrants and they're trying to with the USA, in order to turn the indigenous into a minority in order to feel secure on this planet, not doing any wrong?
You think that their invasion of Palestinian and subsequent persecution of the Palestinian peoples to be a moral act?
You think that through their control of all European and western governments, creating conflicts with Islamic nations, who pose a threat to them, sending in goyim armed forces to extinguish the threat, while actively undermining their cultures, through the promotion of homosexuality, underage sex, miscegeny and race wars, to be moral and just doing what they need to survive?
You think the murder of 3,000+ people on 9/11, those in London ofn 7/7 and various other attacks, which led to the destruction of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, currently Syria, the well over a million death toll, an even higher refugee situation to be a moral act in Jews doing what they need to survive.
Were I to use your logic, it would be perfectly acceptable for me to kill everyone I came across, as they were a potential threat to my existence?
You believe that it is the Jews' time? Really? You think that the world, controlled by an ethno centric, supremacist people, who have lied and manipulated history for their own advantage, been responsible for the deaths of more people on this planet, than all the non Jewish tyrants' collective death toll, who have ever lived, have created more misery than anyone else throughout history, would be a good thing?
Throughout the bible, we, the descendants of the hebrews, the lost tribes of Israel who reside in Europe and the white nations, were continually told to exterminate certain peoples, through the command of God, because God knew that unless we did this, these peoples would destroy us. And these peoples were, are and always will be the Jews.
There is no honour within Jewry. It is a religion of self worship, of racism and of hatred to the non Jew. If they can kill the son of God, what chance does that leave the rest of us?
exactly
it is a point of great pride for the Jews that they didn’t just kill, but crucified your God
who is more powerful? Eh?
and they will continue to be more powerful because their victims worship the word Israel as if it were the biblical incarnation of God’s favor, rather than a profane occupation of the ‘holy land’ by anti-Christ, ethno-supremacists who mock Christians even as they’re awash in Christian lucre and as thousands of Christians are busily dying and murdering others on ((their)) behalf.
Bibi thunderously lectures his disfavor at the ZUS congress, as a direct humiliation of our sitting president
I don’t have as much contempt for the Jews as I do those who worship them- the evangelical, dispensationalist Christian Zionists and the ZUS congress, even as ((they)) mock and debase their nations, their culture, their institutions, and even the Christian religion, which is ridiculed by every Hollywood movie and television show the Jews put out.
‘no problem’ say the Christians, lets just blame it all on secular humanists! (who won’t call them ‘anti-Semites’ if they blame them), as they’re prohibited from saying Merry Christmas or having a nativity scene in the town square (and not by secular humanists!).
it’s the ubiquitous cowardice and endemic dishonestly that make the Christians seem so pathetic today, as the churches crumble and the pews empty out.
and why? Because of the cowardice and dishonestly
that’s why that Judge in Alabama was elected in the primary, because they feel like they finally got a guy that isn’t a moral coward, like all the rest of the Christians that are baking cakes and marrying homosexuals in the chapels
here’s a list from Wiki of just some of the German Christian churches that are ‘blessing’ homosexual ‘marriages’
Germany[edit]
In addition, most Lutheran, United and Reformed churches within the Evangelical Church in Germany[87][88]
•Protestant Church in Hesse and Nassau[89]
•Protestant Church of Bremen[90]
•Protestant Lutheran State Church of Brunswick[91]
•Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hanover[92]
•Evangelical Lutheran Church in Northern Germany[93][94] •former North Elbian Evangelical Church[95]
•Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oldenburg[96]
•Evangelical Church of Berlin-Brandenburg-Silesian Upper Lusatia[97][98]
•Protestant Church of Westphalia[99]
•Protestant Church of the Palatinate[100]
•Evangelical Church in the Rhineland[101][102]
•Evangelical Church in Central Germany [103][104]
•Evangelical Church of Hesse Electorate-Waldeck [105][106]
•Evangelical Reformed Church in Bavaria and Northwestern Germany[107]
•Church of Lippe[108][109]
•Evangelical Church of Anhalt[110]
•Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bavaria[110]
•Protestant Church in Baden[111][112]
•Evangelical-Lutheran Church of Saxony[113]
Minnesota Court Rules Christian Filmmakers Can’t Opt Out of Gay Weddings
what kind of cowardly worms would be told they have to perform services that they consider sinful?
http://blackchristiannews.com/2017/09/here-we-go-minnesota-courts-says-christian-filmmakers-must-work-homosexual-weddings/
http://shoebat.com/2014/06/09/homosexuals-force-christian-pastors-homosexual-weddings-churches/
here’s the leader of the Danish Church, the former Minister for Equality and former Church and Nordic Cooperation: Manu Sareen
http://jyllands-posten.dk/pictures/NICA_Billede__free_/article7155761.ece/ALTERNATES/g-5_3/OK-Manu-Sareen
born and raised in India without a drop of Danish blood.
at least the Jews don’t exalt non-Jews as their ministers of culture and heritage
sometimes I feel such violent contempt for Christians (baking cakes and fighting wars and marrying Billy-Bob and Bubba) that I suspect I almost despise them as much as the Jews do
Doesn’t matter. They are black.
[…] Crash Course on the True Causes of “Anti-Semitism” – by The Saker – http://www.unz.com/tsaker/a-crash-course-on-the-true-causes-of-anti-semitism/ – “A couple of crucial caveats here: there are many Jews out there (most, I would say) […]
Right, rational fear is not a phobia. Phobia is extreme fear of something harmless. Now, some may argue that in political discourse, it is used to just mean 'fear' or 'dislike'. But if so, how come it's never used for Jewish feelings about Iran? How come Jews aren't called Iranophobes? How come homos aren't called normophobes? It's because it's not a neutral but a judgmental term. It not only means fear but irrational or deranged fear or derangement syndrome.
If there is a political phobia in the US, it is KKK-phobia. KKK was once a real danger but it's gone the way of dinosaurs. But even college kids at Proggy places like Oberlin have KKK-sightings. This is due to TV and PC that filled kids with horror images of Hollywood KKK.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmo_5s95mAA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MA-QsPiAlUU
The really crazy thing about the current Russia Derangement Syndrome is that it is essentially Jewish Antisemitismicism. If antisemitism is deranged hatred for Jews, antisemitismicism would be a hatred or fear that closely resembles the mindset of classic antisemitism. It's like Hellenic is Greek and Hellenistic is non-Greeks acting like Greeks.
This anti-Russian nuttery is Jewish Antisemitismicism because anti-Russian Jews harbor all the characteristics of classic anti-Semites. EVERYTHING is blamed on Russia. Anything or anyone associated with Russia is an object of suspicion or fear. Paranoia about Russia seeps into every discourse. Russian power is greatly exaggerated. Russian agenda is always made out to be hostile. Russia's defensive measures are denounced as offensive. There is no sense of context as to why Russia turned to nationalism. Russian culture and history are vilified as having the 'wrong DNA'.
I wonder if Jews are aware that their animus for Russia is so much like classic antisemitism where Jews were blamed for everything?
Other than the Palestinians, do anyone else have the right to fear the Jews? Well, the answer to that is simply a yes. Should anyone care to read history, they will see that the Jews have always been a troublesome lot.
I think the problem is individualism in the West. Jews had far less problem living with Muslims in the Middle East and the Ottoman Empire. There were Jews in China but were mostly a quiet minority. So, why did things get more troublesome in the West? West has been more individualistic, and this meant that the Jewish personality got to express itself more freely. Jewish personality, for good or ill, tends to be egoholic and excessive(and outsized, like with Norman Mailer, Ayn Rand, Pauline Kael, Abbie Hoffman) and it became more contentious in the West with greater freedom and individualism.
In the non-West, it was held in check by a society that was more communal and conformist. Since the whole community was traditional, Jews had to be also. So, Jews never thought to push something like Weimar in a Muslim nation. And even today, Western Jews push homomania on non-Muslim nations than on Muslim ones.
because the Muslim men would never tolerate homomania in their lands, they’re simply too morally and spiritually and psychologically / dynamically healthy for that kind of societal rot to set in.
Western men, by contrast have become flabby, in every sense of the word
they’ve had so much technology and medical wizardry around for so long that the weak and infirm now out number the strong. The feminized college girls (of both sexes) are running around pulling statues down of Confederate heroes who these pasty girly-men aren’t worthy to wipe the dust off their bronze boots. Let along the hooves of their horses.
it’s only in such a moribund, rotting civilization of transgender-worshiping eunuchs that the Jews message of nation-destroying homosexual feminism could take root.
Not only do they tolerate it, but they practice it widely.
What is officially pronounced and what is done in practice are two entirely different things.
Let's not go overboard with Muslims worship.
{This is an ancient tradition. People call it bachabaze which literally means "playing with boys".
The most disturbing thing is what happens after the parties. Often the boys are taken to hotels and sexually abused.}*
[Pedophilia in Pakistan Documentary]**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2L-RPVyjYo
-----
* [The sexually abused dancing boys of Afghanistan]
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-south-asia-11217772
Sounds like you might be related to them. After looking over some of your posts, you probably max out at 85 IQ or so, which claims that why you’re trying to take credit from the more intelligent members of your race(which, probably, have more in common with my ethnicity than yours, heh heh).
{….because the Muslim men would never tolerate homomania in their lands,}
Not only do they tolerate it, but they practice it widely.
What is officially pronounced and what is done in practice are two entirely different things.
Let’s not go overboard with Muslims worship.
{This is an ancient tradition. People call it bachabaze which literally means “playing with boys”.
The most disturbing thing is what happens after the parties. Often the boys are taken to hotels and sexually abused.}*
[Pedophilia in Pakistan Documentary]**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2L-RPVyjYo
—–
* [The sexually abused dancing boys of Afghanistan]
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-south-asia-11217772
[Man who raped 10-year-old boy at swimming pool in Austria has sentence overturned by Supreme Court]
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/iraqi-refugee-raped-10-year-old-boy-swimming-pool-vienna-austria-sentence-conviction-overturned-a7377491.html{Judges say lower court had not established whether attacker thought boy consented to sex.}Yes, in the lands where allegedly .....Muslim men would never tolerate homomania in their lands.... it is apparently normal for a 10-year old boy to give 'consent' to be anally raped. Can't it get any more disgusting and delusional than that?
never thought I'd ever be accused of that
Yes, I'm aware of what you're talking about, but can you imagine Muslim homosexuals getting married in the Mosques ?
being forced to bake cakes and video tape the "weddings"?
or voting for open Zionists to run their governments?
in defense of the Muslims, the open Zionists like the Shah or Mubarak or the House of Saud, all have to be imposed by force upon the Muslims.
But here in the West, overtly anti-Western politicians are elected to office by the suicidally insane people of the West
Merkel is an overt and obvious enemy of Germany and the German people, and yet she's re-elected!
it isn't that I'm worshiping the Muslims, but rather that I'm stricken with alarm (and loathing) for the homosexual-marrying Christians, for whom it seems there is no moral line in the sand they won't skip over waving the rainbow flag
(also, I'm not against homosexuals per se. I don't care if they want to have civil unions or even get 'married' in some kind of non-denominational "church". My problem is that this is all part of their larger agenda, where they want total societal acceptance, to the point of legally 'adopting' little boys and re-creating the kind of decadent Roman-type of sexual degeneracy where pederasty is as widespread as it is alleged to have been with the Greeks. That is what they're after, make no mistake. And the marriage ruse is just to get the camel's nose under the tent.)
Sorry if this is slightly off topic, but I don't think so. As I suspect the issue of anti-Semitism is a direct corollary of Gentile folly and weakness. How many problems with the Jews would the Germans have had if they'd simply have prevented them from immigrating into Germany in large numbers?
Spain suffered hundreds of years of Muslim occupation and domination, enslavement. Only to reopen their gates to the same Muslim hoards - without so much as a shot fired. Are they that fucking stupid/suicidal?!
why yes, yes they are!
England, Sweden, France are all on fire with ethnic and cultural strife, and sure, the Jews promote it relentlessly, by why don't the French or the Brits have the healthy nads to resist?!
what is it that makes Western people so suicidally self-loathing?!!!
a few ((movies)) about the Holocaust and Roots are all it takes?! And then they march off the cliff out of guilt?!!!
I’m a Protestant Appalachian hillbilly who moved to NYC for a few years for school in 1979. I barely had enough money to get by. In school, the WASP’s were mostly elitist jerks, but the Jews were very friendly and compassionate. They helped me a lot. That was my experience.
when you gain power, you go from being nice to being less nice.
the average American Jew on the street are decent people
the problems is with the (Zionist and Anglo) Jews and goyim who're responsible for the Eternal Wars and Internal Wars that will result from massive immigration.
the invade/invite Jews and their Gentile whores
I don't think any person here or that I know of condemns all Jews everywhere
such a thing would be beyond silly and foolish. Even the Palestinians recognize that there are honorable and decent Jews
Not only do they tolerate it, but they practice it widely.
What is officially pronounced and what is done in practice are two entirely different things.
Let's not go overboard with Muslims worship.
{This is an ancient tradition. People call it bachabaze which literally means "playing with boys".
The most disturbing thing is what happens after the parties. Often the boys are taken to hotels and sexually abused.}*
[Pedophilia in Pakistan Documentary]**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2L-RPVyjYo
-----
* [The sexually abused dancing boys of Afghanistan]
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-south-asia-11217772
The practice is so widespread and accepted that it is being practiced in their new ‘home’ in Europe. Because it is considered part of the culture, European courts recognize it as such and go easy on the perps.
[Man who raped 10-year-old boy at swimming pool in Austria has sentence overturned by Supreme Court]
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/iraqi-refugee-raped-10-year-old-boy-swimming-pool-vienna-austria-sentence-conviction-overturned-a7377491.html
{Judges say lower court had not established whether attacker thought boy consented to sex.}
Yes, in the lands where allegedly …..Muslim men would never tolerate homomania in their lands…. it is apparently normal for a 10-year old boy to give ‘consent’ to be anally raped.
Can’t it get any more disgusting and delusional than that?
I don't see Iran or Saudi Arabia tolerating Christians raping their girls and boys. But because of the soul-rot of the West, and their emasculating guilt, they feel everyone who has darker skin than they do is more virtuous and noble, and therefor permitted to rape their citizens, who're guilty of white privilege and who must suffer eternally for the crimes of certain Austrian who made waves in the 20th century.
I have more respect for the Muslim rapist (none) than I do for the Austrian authorities who let him off. I'd hang the men and women who proclaimed that it wasn't a crime to rape an Austrian (Nazi) boy, with the entrails of the rapist himself.
Remember that scene from movie Hannibal, where the guy gets it with 'entrails out?
that'd be perfect for the rapist, and then use those entrails to make a noose for use on the court judges who would mitigate the rape of a ten year old boy.
or, if that's too grizzly for the readers of the Unz, then I'd just hand the judges over to the rapist and say, here, do your worst.
in any case when I read about such stories, I feel like the world around me has gone quite insane ;)
http://dailycaller.com/2016/03/10/swedish-police-tell-women-not-to-go-out-alone-due-to-migrant-violence/
Muslims have been clearly warned about what Jews do in the Quran:
[4.160] Wherefore for the iniquity of those who are Jews did We disallow to them the good things which had been made lawful for them and for their hindering many (people) from Allah’s way.
[4.161] And their taking usury though indeed they were forbidden it and their devouring the property of people falsely, and We have prepared for the unbelievers from among them a painful chastisement.
And the Jews are still up to the same old tricks:
[5.82] Certainly you will find the most violent of people in enmity for those who believe (to be) the Jews and those who are polytheists, and you will certainly find the nearest in friendship to those who believe (to be) those who say: We are Christians; this is because there are priests and monks among them and because they do not behave proudly.
2.47] O children of Israel! call to mind My favor which I bestowed on you and that I made you excel the nations
[2.62] Surely those who believe, and those who are Jews, and the Christians, and the Sabians, whoever believes in Allah and the Last day and does good, they shall have their reward from their Lord, and there is no fear for them, nor shall they grieve.
[2.83] And when We made a covenant with the children of Israel: You shall not serve any but Allah and (you shall do) good to (your) parents, and to the near of kin and to the orphans and the needy, and you shall speak to men good words and keep up prayer and pay the poor-rate. Then you turned back except a few of you and (now too) you turn aside.
[2.88] And they say: Our hearts are covered. Nay, Allah has cursed them on account of their unbelief; so little it is that they believe.
[4.46] Of those who are Jews (there are those who) alter words from their places and say: We have heard and we disobey and: Hear, may you not be made to hear! and: Raina, distorting (the word) with their tongues and taunting about religion; and if they had said (instead): We have heard and we obey, and hearken, and unzurna it would have been better for them and more upright; but Allah has cursed them on account of their unbelief, so they do not believe but a little.
Their Hearts are hard indeed:
[5.13] But on account of their breaking their covenant We cursed them and made their hearts hard; they altered the words from their places and they neglected a portion of what they were reminded of; and you shall always discover treachery in them excepting a few of them; so pardon them and turn away; surely Allah loves those who do good (to others).
[5.32] For this reason did We prescribe to the children of Israel that whoever slays a soul, unless it be for manslaughter or for mischief in the land, it is as though he slew all men; and whoever keeps it alive, it is as though he kept alive all men; and certainly Our apostles came to them with clear arguments, but even after that many of them certainly act extravagantly in the land.
Their treachery was known even then:
[5.41] O Apostle! let not those grieve you who strive together in hastening to unbelief from among those who say with their mouths: We believe, and their hearts do not believe, and from among those who are Jews; they are listeners for the sake of a lie, listeners for another people who have not come to you; they alter the words from their places, saying: If you are given this, take it, and if you are not given this, be cautious; and as for him whose temptation Allah desires, you cannot control anything for him with Allah. Those are they for whom Allah does not desire that He should purify their hearts; they shall have disgrace in this world, and they shall have a grievous chastisement in the hereafter.
and even their being the Chosen Ones is addressed.
[62.6] Say: O you who are Jews, if you think that you are the favorites of Allah to the exclusion of other people, then invoke death If you are truthful.
Not only do they tolerate it, but they practice it widely.
What is officially pronounced and what is done in practice are two entirely different things.
Let's not go overboard with Muslims worship.
{This is an ancient tradition. People call it bachabaze which literally means "playing with boys".
The most disturbing thing is what happens after the parties. Often the boys are taken to hotels and sexually abused.}*
[Pedophilia in Pakistan Documentary]**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2L-RPVyjYo
-----
* [The sexually abused dancing boys of Afghanistan]
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-south-asia-11217772
Your inner Jew is showing, maybe you should tuck it back in. Purposely misdirecting by associating backward local tribal perverted versions of Pashtun customs with the Islamic religion is like Jewish Hollywood trying to associate priests molesting boys with Catholicism and Christianity. Does Islam promote Homosexuality?? Comments like that just go to show that the only real gripe many of you have with what the Jews are doing is that whites are at the receiving end of it at the moment. If you were against what they do based on true principle, things would never have gotten to the point that they have. One can make the case that Jews are the punishment you deserve for your own hypocrisy and disbelief.
[Man who raped 10-year-old boy at swimming pool in Austria has sentence overturned by Supreme Court]
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/iraqi-refugee-raped-10-year-old-boy-swimming-pool-vienna-austria-sentence-conviction-overturned-a7377491.html{Judges say lower court had not established whether attacker thought boy consented to sex.}Yes, in the lands where allegedly .....Muslim men would never tolerate homomania in their lands.... it is apparently normal for a 10-year old boy to give 'consent' to be anally raped. Can't it get any more disgusting and delusional than that?
“Can’t it get any more disgusting and delusional than that?” Apparently it sure can, priests can do the raping in churches and in the name of God…..what you cite is not nearly as widespread as the molesting of boys by Catholic priests LOL.. I could post more links than any of us have the time to read but why do that when you already know it. Still I would never associate that behavior with Christianity or Catholicism, this confirms to me that the Jews are the just punishment for white ignorance and cuckery like what you display here.
Right, rational fear is not a phobia. Phobia is extreme fear of something harmless. Now, some may argue that in political discourse, it is used to just mean 'fear' or 'dislike'. But if so, how come it's never used for Jewish feelings about Iran? How come Jews aren't called Iranophobes? How come homos aren't called normophobes? It's because it's not a neutral but a judgmental term. It not only means fear but irrational or deranged fear or derangement syndrome.
If there is a political phobia in the US, it is KKK-phobia. KKK was once a real danger but it's gone the way of dinosaurs. But even college kids at Proggy places like Oberlin have KKK-sightings. This is due to TV and PC that filled kids with horror images of Hollywood KKK.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmo_5s95mAA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MA-QsPiAlUU
The really crazy thing about the current Russia Derangement Syndrome is that it is essentially Jewish Antisemitismicism. If antisemitism is deranged hatred for Jews, antisemitismicism would be a hatred or fear that closely resembles the mindset of classic antisemitism. It's like Hellenic is Greek and Hellenistic is non-Greeks acting like Greeks.
This anti-Russian nuttery is Jewish Antisemitismicism because anti-Russian Jews harbor all the characteristics of classic anti-Semites. EVERYTHING is blamed on Russia. Anything or anyone associated with Russia is an object of suspicion or fear. Paranoia about Russia seeps into every discourse. Russian power is greatly exaggerated. Russian agenda is always made out to be hostile. Russia's defensive measures are denounced as offensive. There is no sense of context as to why Russia turned to nationalism. Russian culture and history are vilified as having the 'wrong DNA'.
I wonder if Jews are aware that their animus for Russia is so much like classic antisemitism where Jews were blamed for everything?
Other than the Palestinians, do anyone else have the right to fear the Jews? Well, the answer to that is simply a yes. Should anyone care to read history, they will see that the Jews have always been a troublesome lot.
I think the problem is individualism in the West. Jews had far less problem living with Muslims in the Middle East and the Ottoman Empire. There were Jews in China but were mostly a quiet minority. So, why did things get more troublesome in the West? West has been more individualistic, and this meant that the Jewish personality got to express itself more freely. Jewish personality, for good or ill, tends to be egoholic and excessive(and outsized, like with Norman Mailer, Ayn Rand, Pauline Kael, Abbie Hoffman) and it became more contentious in the West with greater freedom and individualism.
In the non-West, it was held in check by a society that was more communal and conformist. Since the whole community was traditional, Jews had to be also. So, Jews never thought to push something like Weimar in a Muslim nation. And even today, Western Jews push homomania on non-Muslim nations than on Muslim ones.
This is fairly accurate and the phenomenon was outlined well by Mark Cohen in his work:
“…medieval Islamic-Jewish relations, though not utopic, were less confrontational and violent than those between Christians and Jews in the West.”
https://press.princeton.edu/titles/8761.html\
The Muslim world never felt threatened by Jews (or any other religious minority) since the rules were fairly outlined that there is a cap to how far one’s enfranchisement goes without being a Muslim. Sure, one could be chief physician, high level adviser/minister, port authority, etc. and good number Jews and Christians (even Hindus in India) actually thrived in those positions – but there was no way you’d be made sultan, or chief justice of the Shariah courts, or head of the military, etc. and even under modern Muslim nations, it is acknowledged that there are caps. That’s why you can still see a remnant of that relationship in the Muslim lands least affected by colonization or the founding of Israel. Morocco is a key example. Moroccan Muslims had no problem helping Jews escape Vichy France:
“When the Nazis and the Vichy government began arresting and deporting the Jews of Paris, Benghabrit committed himself and his congregation to making the Grand Mosque a sanctuary for endangered Jews. He devised a threefold rescue operation: first, he offered European and Algerian Jews shelter in the same apartments inhabited by Muslim families; second, he gave them fake identity certificates, to prove they were Muslims, not Jews; finally, he initiated the use of the cellars and tunnels beneath the Mosque as escape routes.”
http://www.thehistoryreader.com/contemporary-history/benghabrit/
Jews in Morocco like their king and know not to abuse their relationship to upset the social order (it is a give and take relationship that goes both ways) – this is regarding the last king, Hassan II:
“Publicly, the Jews adore the king without qualification. They are fond of repeating a story about his father, Mohammed V, who refused to turn lists of his Jewish subjects over to the Nazis, saying that there was no difference between one Moroccan and another…
Morocco’s Jews understand that no matter how supportive the government is toward Jews, the Moroccan people’s sympathies, as Arabs, lie with the Palestinians.”
https://www.jta.org/1993/05/26/archive/behind-the-headlines-moroccos-jews-feel-protected-by-king-but-always-wary-of-shifts-in-mideast-p
And the government sees no contradiction in being a Muslim country and investing into restoring Jewish historical landmarks:
https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2016/12/203910/king-mohammed-vi-attends-synagogue-inauguration-shows-commitment-moroccan-jewish-community/
A Jewish family in Baghdad (circa 1920′s) when they comprised 1/3 of the city’s population – again, all before Israel:
The issue is systemic within the Western framework with hyper-individualism being a major problem and a legal system of one-size-fits-all. The Western approach to its Jewish (or other minorities) community seems to be bipolar; either they are given the keys to the civilizational castle or they are being killed or deported. I think it is when societies feel threatened they react this way – but then again, should they be setting up institutions that lead to this kind of stand off in the first place?
Peace.
Agreed. You also mentioned individualism in your above post.
Wasnt libertarianism and classical liberalism a mostly Anglo thing?
Freemasonry which looked at religions indifferently allowed Jews to join the ranks (Scottish Rite, Latin Europe, but not York Rite afaik)
Through banking (court Jews) and Freemasonry (secret societies)
thats how the Jews got power.
back then Jews had less power. wasp influence started falling as Catholics and Jews came in.
when you gain power, you go from being nice to being less nice.
Not only do they tolerate it, but they practice it widely.
What is officially pronounced and what is done in practice are two entirely different things.
Let's not go overboard with Muslims worship.
{This is an ancient tradition. People call it bachabaze which literally means "playing with boys".
The most disturbing thing is what happens after the parties. Often the boys are taken to hotels and sexually abused.}*
[Pedophilia in Pakistan Documentary]**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2L-RPVyjYo
-----
* [The sexually abused dancing boys of Afghanistan]
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-south-asia-11217772
lol
never thought I’d ever be accused of that
Yes, I’m aware of what you’re talking about, but can you imagine Muslim homosexuals getting married in the Mosques ?
being forced to bake cakes and video tape the “weddings”?
or voting for open Zionists to run their governments?
in defense of the Muslims, the open Zionists like the Shah or Mubarak or the House of Saud, all have to be imposed by force upon the Muslims.
But here in the West, overtly anti-Western politicians are elected to office by the suicidally insane people of the West
Merkel is an overt and obvious enemy of Germany and the German people, and yet she’s re-elected!
it isn’t that I’m worshiping the Muslims, but rather that I’m stricken with alarm (and loathing) for the homosexual-marrying Christians, for whom it seems there is no moral line in the sand they won’t skip over waving the rainbow flag
(also, I’m not against homosexuals per se. I don’t care if they want to have civil unions or even get ‘married’ in some kind of non-denominational “church”. My problem is that this is all part of their larger agenda, where they want total societal acceptance, to the point of legally ‘adopting’ little boys and re-creating the kind of decadent Roman-type of sexual degeneracy where pederasty is as widespread as it is alleged to have been with the Greeks. That is what they’re after, make no mistake. And the marriage ruse is just to get the camel’s nose under the tent.)
Sorry if this is slightly off topic, but I don’t think so. As I suspect the issue of anti-Semitism is a direct corollary of Gentile folly and weakness. How many problems with the Jews would the Germans have had if they’d simply have prevented them from immigrating into Germany in large numbers?
Spain suffered hundreds of years of Muslim occupation and domination, enslavement. Only to reopen their gates to the same Muslim hoards – without so much as a shot fired. Are they that fucking stupid/suicidal?!
why yes, yes they are!
England, Sweden, France are all on fire with ethnic and cultural strife, and sure, the Jews promote it relentlessly, by why don’t the French or the Brits have the healthy nads to resist?!
what is it that makes Western people so suicidally self-loathing?!!!
a few ((movies)) about the Holocaust and Roots are all it takes?! And then they march off the cliff out of guilt?!!!
“Can’t it get any more disgusting and delusional than that?”
Apparently so…
Vatican reveals how many priests defrocked for sex abuse since 2004
The Vatican revealed Tuesday that over the past decade, it has defrocked 848 priests who raped or molested children and sanctioned another 2,572 with lesser penalties, providing the first ever breakdown of how it handled the more than 3,400 cases of abuse reported to the Holy See since 2004.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/vatican-reveals-how-many-priests-defrocked-for-sex-abuse-since-2004/
Australian catholic Church has Abused thousands of Children
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/australia-catholic-church-child-sex-abuse-inquiry-a7565326.html
Pope reduces sanctions against some paedophile priests
“With all this emphasis on mercy … he is creating the environment for such initiatives,” the Church official said, adding that clemency petitions were rarely granted by Pope Benedict XVI, who launched a tough crackdown during his 2005-2013 papacy and laicised some 800 priests who raped and molested children.
http://catholicherald.co.uk/news/2017/02/27/pope-reduces-sanctions-against-some-paedophile-priests/
Shattered faith: Nearly 100 sex abuse suits against Catholic priests rock island of Guam
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/08/04/guam-priest-child-sex-abuse-scandal/503680001/
Sexual abuse scandal in the Catholic archdiocese of Boston
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sexual_abuse_scandal_in_the_Catholic_archdiocese_of_Boston
Priest Arrested for Child Rape
A Roman Catholic priest who allegedly advocated sex between men and boys was arrested today on charges he raped a young boy over a seven-year period — with some of the assaults occurring in a church confessional
http://abcnews.go.com/US/story?id=91695h.
And the list goes on and on and on and on….
Still, this has nothing to do with Catholicism or Christianity, this is the hypocrisy of men and clearly, there are plenty upon plenty of white men also indulging in the type of perversion that you are trying to relegate to muslims as some sort of peculiar problem of theirs….
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/qbe8bp/the-child-rape-assembly-line-0000141-v20n11
..... The child sex abuse crisis in ultra-Orthodox Judaism, like that in the Catholic Church, has produced its share of shocking headlines in recent years. In New York, and in the prominent Orthodox communities of Israel and London, allegations of child molestation and rape have been rampant. The alleged abusers are schoolteachers, rabbis, fathers, uncles—figures of male authority. The victims, like those of Catholic priests, are mostly boys. Rabbi Rosenberg believes around half of young males in Brooklyn's Hasidic community—the largest in the United States and one of the largest in the world—have been victims of sexual assault perpetrated by their elders. Ben Hirsch, director of Survivors for Justice, a Brooklyn organization that advocates for Orthodox sex abuse victims, thinks the real number is higher. "From anecdotal evidence, we're looking at over 50 percent. It has almost become a rite of passage."....
I’ve had similar experiences Scorch
the average American Jew on the street are decent people
the problems is with the (Zionist and Anglo) Jews and goyim who’re responsible for the Eternal Wars and Internal Wars that will result from massive immigration.
the invade/invite Jews and their Gentile whores
I don’t think any person here or that I know of condemns all Jews everywhere
such a thing would be beyond silly and foolish. Even the Palestinians recognize that there are honorable and decent Jews
[Man who raped 10-year-old boy at swimming pool in Austria has sentence overturned by Supreme Court]
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/iraqi-refugee-raped-10-year-old-boy-swimming-pool-vienna-austria-sentence-conviction-overturned-a7377491.html{Judges say lower court had not established whether attacker thought boy consented to sex.}Yes, in the lands where allegedly .....Muslim men would never tolerate homomania in their lands.... it is apparently normal for a 10-year old boy to give 'consent' to be anally raped. Can't it get any more disgusting and delusional than that?
Truth is that Muslims face a much larger threat being exposed to the perversion running rampant in current non-Christian Europe and America then vice versa. Looking at what it has done to white people should be enough for them to turn back around and go home..oh wait, you guys are invading their lands and destroying their homes because you and your nations lack the backbone to stop a certain minority from running your foreign policy and using YOU as cannon fodder for their wars.
[Man who raped 10-year-old boy at swimming pool in Austria has sentence overturned by Supreme Court]
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/iraqi-refugee-raped-10-year-old-boy-swimming-pool-vienna-austria-sentence-conviction-overturned-a7377491.html{Judges say lower court had not established whether attacker thought boy consented to sex.}Yes, in the lands where allegedly .....Muslim men would never tolerate homomania in their lands.... it is apparently normal for a 10-year old boy to give 'consent' to be anally raped. Can't it get any more disgusting and delusional than that?
in Austria, by the Austrian authorities!
I don’t see Iran or Saudi Arabia tolerating Christians raping their girls and boys. But because of the soul-rot of the West, and their emasculating guilt, they feel everyone who has darker skin than they do is more virtuous and noble, and therefor permitted to rape their citizens, who’re guilty of white privilege and who must suffer eternally for the crimes of certain Austrian who made waves in the 20th century.
I have more respect for the Muslim rapist (none) than I do for the Austrian authorities who let him off. I’d hang the men and women who proclaimed that it wasn’t a crime to rape an Austrian (Nazi) boy, with the entrails of the rapist himself.
Remember that scene from movie Hannibal, where the guy gets it with ‘entrails out?
that’d be perfect for the rapist, and then use those entrails to make a noose for use on the court judges who would mitigate the rape of a ten year old boy.
or, if that’s too grizzly for the readers of the Unz, then I’d just hand the judges over to the rapist and say, here, do your worst.
in any case when I read about such stories, I feel like the world around me has gone quite insane
http://dailycaller.com/2016/03/10/swedish-police-tell-women-not-to-go-out-alone-due-to-migrant-violence/
Just hating the Goyim isn't enough. Also, don't forget that they simply took over Europe's Banking System because the Church in the Middle Ages did forbid any Christian from opening a Bank or Lend money. The word of today is Debt-Currency.
Then came the Media monopoly, easily (they already had infinite money and lobby).
Then they genocided the Monarchies of Europe, and forced "Democracy" as just another weapon (which is just them enabling their bought pawns to exercise political power, replacing the Nationalistic nobility who was already rich and hard to bribe and control, they were also a group of competitors in the Jews' eyes).
So that's it. Anti-Semitism exists because Semitism is the most destructive, barbaric and disgusting force in the history of humanity.
Also: Michael Hoffman’s book on usury associated with the Catholic Church,
“Usury in Christendom: The Mortal Sin that Was and Now is Not”, along with his masterwork, “The Occult Renaissance Church of Rome”, referenced by The Saker.
I can hear the child’s plaintive excuse, “They” made me do it!! Yes and no to that. It is what it is. Time once again to END THE FED, to uproot and cast away the pernicious parasites that drain each of us, our culture and traditions, of life.
I don't see Iran or Saudi Arabia tolerating Christians raping their girls and boys. But because of the soul-rot of the West, and their emasculating guilt, they feel everyone who has darker skin than they do is more virtuous and noble, and therefor permitted to rape their citizens, who're guilty of white privilege and who must suffer eternally for the crimes of certain Austrian who made waves in the 20th century.
I have more respect for the Muslim rapist (none) than I do for the Austrian authorities who let him off. I'd hang the men and women who proclaimed that it wasn't a crime to rape an Austrian (Nazi) boy, with the entrails of the rapist himself.
Remember that scene from movie Hannibal, where the guy gets it with 'entrails out?
that'd be perfect for the rapist, and then use those entrails to make a noose for use on the court judges who would mitigate the rape of a ten year old boy.
or, if that's too grizzly for the readers of the Unz, then I'd just hand the judges over to the rapist and say, here, do your worst.
in any case when I read about such stories, I feel like the world around me has gone quite insane ;)
http://dailycaller.com/2016/03/10/swedish-police-tell-women-not-to-go-out-alone-due-to-migrant-violence/
LOL…you were on the right page before, you don’t have to prove your bonafides to your “white brother” Avery….yeah, there are migrant rape cases, but there is also nation raping that the West partakes in on a grand scale. English museums are full of cultural relics from the middle east looted by the brits. The same thing is happening right now in Syria and Iraq and I can link the cases of rape by American/Nato soldiers that sometimes occurs in those wars…so what the fuck is your point, you guys don’t rape on a much larger scale…? Maybe it’s better for a migrant to rape your child than her own father or priest, wouldn’t ya say???? Cuz you know, that’s happening on a much larger scale. Or actually, maybe get the fuck out of muslim nations and stop destroying them. They should be coming here and eventually replacing you if you cant stop jewish power in your own nations…according to your philosophies, its not Survival of the Weakest.
.
This plays so much like Neocon vs Populism.
No wonder homomania and pornification were promoted to break social norms.
https://youtu.be/ctiY42OWNL0?t=1h21m5s
It has something to do with personality.
This is LOL.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3IupoCQXu8
I don't see Iran or Saudi Arabia tolerating Christians raping their girls and boys. But because of the soul-rot of the West, and their emasculating guilt, they feel everyone who has darker skin than they do is more virtuous and noble, and therefor permitted to rape their citizens, who're guilty of white privilege and who must suffer eternally for the crimes of certain Austrian who made waves in the 20th century.
I have more respect for the Muslim rapist (none) than I do for the Austrian authorities who let him off. I'd hang the men and women who proclaimed that it wasn't a crime to rape an Austrian (Nazi) boy, with the entrails of the rapist himself.
Remember that scene from movie Hannibal, where the guy gets it with 'entrails out?
that'd be perfect for the rapist, and then use those entrails to make a noose for use on the court judges who would mitigate the rape of a ten year old boy.
or, if that's too grizzly for the readers of the Unz, then I'd just hand the judges over to the rapist and say, here, do your worst.
in any case when I read about such stories, I feel like the world around me has gone quite insane ;)
http://dailycaller.com/2016/03/10/swedish-police-tell-women-not-to-go-out-alone-due-to-migrant-violence/
European Colonization of the last 3-4 centuries, in general, is the RAPE that you guys take pride in, don’t go getting all sensitive and shit now. Justice dictates that this rape finally comes home and the agents of it today are the Jews. The God you worship is your Whiteness, not Christianity which, of course is Semitic and Middle Eastern in origin even if you fool yourself into believing that Jesus somehow looked like you. And its starting to look like maybe Whiteness was a false God because it’s not saving you now. But the worst part is the despicability of your current defeat, would be much better if it was in war and you guys were losing as warriors. But you are suffering a cuck’s defeat, where you are witnessing your own participation in the erosion of your so called values which have been hollow for as far back as I can see. And the worst part is that I see no accountability or sense of responsibility for the current plight that your people are in. For such a superior iq’ed people, must be humbling to be outsmarted by a group of 2 percenters- maybe should revisit your grand assumptions about your current intelligence levels. Or maybe you place too much precedence on cerebral ability alone, as the people who are outsmarting you are more attached to their tradition(Judaism)and have not lost their sense of identity even though they have talked you out of your religion and identity. But look, I understand the therapeutic benefits of circle jerking each off in forums like this but lets not be delusional about reality. Your grandfathers were hypocrites as well but they were closer to something more authentic and so morally, there was something there but shit rolls downhill and today, you are not even those men. You partake in all the ills that the Jews peddle to you as they only peddle what sells. It definitely is interesting that Judaism did not take this form under Islam and yes , when the manhood of a host people is more intact, this may play a part. Maybe its time to pull your mirrors out and do some self reflecting because all your movements will fail if there is no sense of accountability. Whites play the victim card more than the blacks they criticize, stop embracing a slave mentality. Maybe this is the real effect and purpose of why black culture is shoved down our throat
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_TEg3wCProIf you don't consider the people in the West - YOUR people (whether you are White or not), then this is not the right place for you. This is not a good spiritual state for you to be in - it is better that you leave this to those among your brothers that sincerely want the best for the neighbors in these lands. And if these forums set you off where you are cursing at people - then I suggest (as your brother) a better use of your time. I urge you to be very careful about getting in the way of people and this deen - do not let the Qur'an bear witness against you:
"Our Lord! do not make us a trial for those who disbelieve, and forgive us, our Lord! surely You are the Mighty, the Wise." (60:5)"Call to the way of your Lord with wisdom and goodly exhortation, and have disputations with them in the best manner; surely your Lord best knows those who go astray from His path, and He knows best those who follow the right way." (16:125)"It may be that Allah will bring about friendship between you and those whom you hold to be your enemies among them; and Allah is Powerful; and Allah is Forgiving, Merciful." (60:7)Remember, if you live here - these are YOUR people - they should be on your lips in your night vigil prayers. And if you don't live in the West - let your brothers here handle this. Please get with some ulema and consult with them about your approach to these matters.Wa salaam.
when you gain power, you go from being nice to being less nice.
In 1979?
the US was basically completely in Gentile hands (mostly people with English, Irish, Scottish ancestry).
The Federal Reserve came.During WW2
the Zionists got power.Around 1965
Catholic and Jewish strength started increasing significantly.
Israel was created. Borders were opened to most people.
true, but for many of us, both of these atrocities are abominations against human reason and dignity
you won’t find me trying to justify the actions of the “Brits’.
or their Zio-American compatriots who’ve looted the Museum of Baghdad and other common historical treasures from the ancient cradle of civilization
I’ve posted videos of the sub-human American orcs that have perpetrated such crimes, right here at the UR
no dumbass
my point is that the Jews foisting all these wars, including the wars waged by England against America in the 19th century, S. Africa and Germany in the 20th century, and Iraq and Libya in the 21st century, would not have been possible were it not for the endemic cowardice, venality, and moral rot of the Gentile leaders of England and all the other nations who collaborated with the Zionists in their serial wars, fool.
I know I’m not a very eloquent writer, but I think I’ve been pretty plain spoken about ‘what the fuck my point is’.
you must be a sand-nigger! Only a towel-head/Islamo-fascist would spout off with such puerile idiocy on a public forum.
is that how it works for you?
if the Zionist and their treasonous scum in London and Paris and DC perpetrate outrages against the citizens of Iraq and Libya and Syria, etc.. , then that gives the Muslim orcs who’ve been graciously invited into Western lands the right to brutalize young women and children, sort of as a payback of sorts? Yea? How charming of you. Normally I have tones of sympathy for the Muslims who’ve been very terribly wronged by the Zio-Fiend, but sometimes I’m reminded that many of them are not worthy of pissing on if they were on fire.
it’s no wonder that the Muslims are so often the world’s most pathetic people. The Saudis lick the Jewish hand, the Egyptians lick the Yankee hand, the Sunnis slaughter the Shiites and the Shiites oppress the Sunnis. And they’re never capable of getting their shit together, because they’re too consumed with their lust for western ways and decadence to notice that they’re being used like cheap whores by the regimes in London and Tel Aviv.
You think that the Muslims are going to replace whitey?!
what an imbecile you are my friend!
You Muslims are being set up dumbass. You’re being allowed into places like Sweden and Germany so that the Swedes and the Germans can learn how to feel the same way about you as the Jewish settlers in Palestine feel, like you’re all lower than dogs, and it’s time to play ‘cowboys and Muslims’.
When you speak of the Muslim rape of Western women, as if it’s justified, I finally for once start to feel my inner-Zionist. And for anyone who’s read my stuff over the months here at Unz, that’s quite an accomplishment by dusky friend!
so here’s a suggestion… the next time you want to gloat about Muslims raping children, go read your good book, and get back to me.
Yes, the West is under the thrall of the Fiend, and it’s murdering and maiming and displacing millions, and it’s also foisting an invasion of otherwise idyllic societies in places like Sweden.
Now, if the Muslims had a shred of brains or character, what they’d be doing is acting as ambassadors of human decency and gratitude in those places, and on public forums, pointing out how wrong it is for the Zio-west to be destroying their nations and slaughtering their people.
But instead, what we get are sub-human orcs gloating over the rape of children, because the working class people of Sweden or America can’t stop the Zionist/banker carnage in the Middle East. But one glimpse of your post, and one wonders, should we even try?
.
Globalist leaning people tend to support Muslims more.Before Israel, the US elites prefered Muslim nations for oil, then they started prefering Jews for Israel.
But in the US its very mixed still. Saudi Arabia is still used.in the EU (minus Visegrad) elites prefer Muslims.
I know Germany still gives stuff to Israel, but the level of Zionist control in the EU is smaller than US.
how much of that is due to their (vile) religion, and how much is due to their genes, is a conundrum I've wrestled with from time to time
would this man
http://s1.ibtimes.com/sites/www.ibtimes.com/files/styles/v2_article_large/public/2014/01/02/ariel-sharon.jpg
had become a kindly Presbyterian philanthropist had he been raised under a different religion?
I can't count how many times I've heard progressive, Hollywood type Jews call Gentile women 'shiksas', and when you discover what that word means, it sort of give you a clue as to what motivates 'anti-Semitism' to ask what motivates anti-Semitism today, as Palestine is under an iron boot, and Iraq and Syria and Libya and Donbass, elsewhere, are in ruins, while England and France and Sweden and Germany are being invaded and sent reeling into a dystopia of hatred and strife...
..as our culture rots and our economies are looted and Western civilization itself is on the brink...
seems a little nonplussed to me
if every Jew were like Goldie Hawn or Carl Sagan, would there be any comprehensible reason on this planet to dislike them?
of course not. The reason anti-Semitism exists is because of Jews like Robert Rubin who loot our Treasuries, or Sumner Redstone who promotes degeneracy, or Billy Kristol who foments wars and death and misery...
it seems hardly a 'phobia' to consider such actions (or the people foisting them) as bad and harmful, no?
Clearly not all Jew are religious – and not all Jews are middle eastern genetically. How about a third choice? How about culture?
What Jews all share is a common a culture – an intellectual way of life as practiced by Jews. Their culture is their tribal intellectual viewpoint on the world. This culture is impressed and imprinted on them from birth on. (It is near impossible to escape.)
What plays a dominant role in Jew intellectual think, is the negative emotion of “guilt.” They use the past to control the future. Jews control each other and their fellow humans by putting a guilt trip on people. They take the position – that “you” have hurt me in the past – so I am free to be dishonest with you and control you today (and I will NEVER let you forget it). This attitude pervades Jew culture.
Guilt is a cruel tool to control people. It kills freedom. Because of a past wrong (real or imagined) someone is never forgiven – their future is always constrained and clouded by the past. They are always slaves to the past. This is very wrong. It is not the right way to live. This is anti-Western culture. In Christian culture people are forgiven – people are given their freedom back. The ancient way of “an eye for an eye” dominates Jew culture. The Jews say, “do not get mad – get even.”
The prime example of the Jew use of guilt is the “six million lie” (holocaust). The Jews say “humans did this to us – your ancestors did this to us” – therefor everyone alive today shares the guilt of WWII.
Everyone alive today must give up their freedom to talk about Israel and Jews because of what happened in WWII. Clearly, we are being control by a “false sense of guilt” over something we had nothing to do with. We must be free to seek peace.
Quilt is mean – it is sick – it is evil. Using guilt to control the future is anti-hope. As long as the Jews control us with guilt – the ME and any hope for peace will suffer.
Think Peace — Art
whether it's slavery or the Holocaust, they've been able to enslave the psyches of morally and mentally weak souls to a false narrative, whereby the great, great, great grandchildren of peasants and workers are somehow made to feel guilty for what "they" did to the most privileged ethic group around today.
They'd even try to malign my ancestors, who came to Ellis Island in the great waves of immigration in the beginning of the 20th century as guilty of slavery and the Holocaust. It'd be laughable if it weren't actually taken seriously by so many fools.
as I've mentioned, their only weapon against us is our own altruistic gullibility
peace
Thanks for the article. The content is correct, while it is nothing new to anybody who has taken the time to study the topic. About the claim if it is all Jews – of course it is not all Jews. This is a plan which traditionally belonged to kabbalists, the messianic plan of realizing the prophesies of the Tanakh. It has to be understood, most believers do not understand what it is about. Essentially it is about the times and ends of time. Tikkun. Much of the pain, like the holocaust, was the result of speeding up the end of the times, that is rebirth of Israel. It had to be made according to the prophesies and therefore it is a forbidden topic to discuss. A Christian can read the prophesies from the Old testament and with some effort confirm it from the essential parts of the (enlargened) Zorah, like Idra Zuta. It is all there, as you showed that some parts are in Talmud, but it takes some time to decode the message correcly. Talmud and Zorah are only explanations of Tanakh when understood correctly. All of it that you point out in the rabbi’s talk is already implicitly in the invented stories of the books of Moses or in the prophesies. There is no antisemitism, never was, there is only a natural reaction to a hostile doctrine, and this is a hostile doctrine if any is. Christianity before Paul was quite similar to this doctrine, not so nice as now.
.
Hahahah exactly my friend, let your inner Zionist out you pathetic fuck. I was illustrating that your nations runs rampant with your own immorality not suggesting the rape of children or women. But good, let it out bro, you’re weak and you lack priniciple, a comment on unz pushed all that out of you lol. I know you’re ready to join the Jews, but if only they would stop fucking you right?? Hahaha it’s not happening, you’re too easy of a target. I do agree though, the current Muslim/Arab world is also actually first to blame for the pathetic condition that they are in and that’s the whole point here. But spending all your time blaming Jews but so quick to align yourself with them because of nothing more than comment from me is what makes you pathetic. Don’t distance yourself so far from the Zio-Americans you criticize, if you actually mattered and were in a position where kissing Zionist/Jew ass could mean that you could secure a better career or something of that nature, you would hop on it too. Above everything, the problem today is modern man and goes across all cultures and religions.
you didn't say one pertinent or salient word
is that you Doormat?
Up until 1913,
the US was basically completely in Gentile hands (mostly people with English, Irish, Scottish ancestry).
The Federal Reserve came.
During WW2
the Zionists got power.
Around 1965
Catholic and Jewish strength started increasing significantly.
Israel was created. Borders were opened to most people.
wow, just when you thought you’d seen the epitome of trite, smarmy banality, it just gets even more unctuous
all your idiocy about ‘whiteness’, and then you hold up the ultimate in racial supremacy as an ideal?
and the ‘Jews’ didn’t outsmart me, they ‘outsmarted’ the bovine cud chewers that I’ve been lamenting have inhabited the halls of leadership in the west ever since the congenital imbeciles born to Europe’s monarchs have been borrowing gold from the Jews from antiquity, in order to wage wars on their cousins in neighboring fiefdoms, as often as not in order to slaughter off the vastly superior peasants who threated their own idiot offspring’s chances to rule the kingdom.
Actually I figure that’s what WWI was mainly about, until the Zionists dragged the Yankees in. A massive blood fest in the trenches to cleanse Europe of the hardy strength and character of Europa’s manhood. Lest there be no place for the dregs born to aristocratic monarchies.
None of which has much to do with your raging butt-hurt, but I’m just sort of wistful at this point. Amazed at the apologists for rape coming out of the dank cracks of civilization’s rotting pillars
.
Fuck outta here with “wonder why we even try”. For as much carnage as America does with support from its dunce citizenry, someone is supposed to thank you for your myopic commentary on unz?? The only problem you have with the current state of affairs is that more and more, you find white people getting the shitty end of the stick. It has nothing to do with any principle which you clearly throw to the wind when provoked by a comment on this website by someone you don’t know. Arab/Muslim world is paying dearly for its own hypocrisy right now, there is no doubt although it’s sad that innocent people pay the price. And Americans are paying the price for their own hypocrisy, and it’s also sad that innocent people pay the price. I would never suggest the rape of a child or women, but your silence about the perversion within your own religion and community is laughable to me. You and the moron that you were high fiving a few comments ago started on this page. And his fucken stupidity is the worst, church priests molesting children by the thousands is much worse than fringe cases of some pathetic Muslims doing the same.
there isn't one regular here on Unz that doesn't lament my lack of silence on the perversion of my own civilization dude
I verily shout it from the hill tops [here at Unz and elsewhere]
it's the reason I'm often a critic of Jewish influence, as this thread is about
so you're simply barking up the wr0ng hill buddy
find someone who tries to defend what the West has devolved into, because that ain't me
K?
Tarantino-ese is banned on this site.
.
Zionist leaning people tend to support Jews more.
Globalist leaning people tend to support Muslims more.
Before Israel, the US elites prefered Muslim nations for oil, then they started prefering Jews for Israel.
But in the US its very mixed still. Saudi Arabia is still used.
in the EU (minus Visegrad) elites prefer Muslims.
I know Germany still gives stuff to Israel, but the level of Zionist control in the EU is smaller than US.
European civilization was explicitly Christian. Everyone was expected to convert, those who did not were forced to do so by threat of death. The only exception were Jews who were allowed to keep their non-Christian religion. In that sense, not only that they were not discriminated against, they were specially protected and tolerated, compared to, for example, pagan religions. But, of course, due to their different religion, they were excluded from lots of public life, rising to suspicion and overt conflicts. Later, when religious tolerance was established after the 30-year war, this was interpreted as intolerance. But in the core it was originally an act of tolerance that allowed them to keep their separate religion in otherwise monoreligious Europe.
Seriously you should stay out of Hollywood’s take on the Middle Ages. I recommend this because you show a lot of ignorance regarding the subject.
This is complete BS
“Everyone was expected to convert, those who did not were forced to do so by threat of death.”
Bro – your attitude is NOT the way of the prophets (pbut):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_TEg3wCPro
If you don’t consider the people in the West – YOUR people (whether you are White or not), then this is not the right place for you. This is not a good spiritual state for you to be in – it is better that you leave this to those among your brothers that sincerely want the best for the neighbors in these lands. And if these forums set you off where you are cursing at people – then I suggest (as your brother) a better use of your time. I urge you to be very careful about getting in the way of people and this deen – do not let the Qur’an bear witness against you:
“Our Lord! do not make us a trial for those who disbelieve, and forgive us, our Lord! surely You are the Mighty, the Wise.” (60:5)
“Call to the way of your Lord with wisdom and goodly exhortation, and have disputations with them in the best manner; surely your Lord best knows those who go astray from His path, and He knows best those who follow the right way.” (16:125)
“It may be that Allah will bring about friendship between you and those whom you hold to be your enemies among them; and Allah is Powerful; and Allah is Forgiving, Merciful.” (60:7)
Remember, if you live here – these are YOUR people – they should be on your lips in your night vigil prayers. And if you don’t live in the West – let your brothers here handle this. Please get with some ulema and consult with them about your approach to these matters.
Wa salaam.
"you must be a sand-nigger! Only a towel-head/Islamo-fascist would spout off with such puerile idiocy on a public forum. ""if the Zionist and their treasonous scum in London and Paris and DC perpetrate outrages against the citizens of Iraq and Libya and Syria, etc.. , then that gives the Muslim orcs who’ve been graciously invited into Western lands the right to brutalize young women and children, sort of as a payback of sorts? Yea? How charming of you. Normally I have tones of sympathy for the Muslims who’ve been very terribly wronged by the Zio-Fiend, but sometimes I’m reminded that many of them are not worthy of pissing on if they were on fire. "No need to repeat the rest but hey it all started because they want to point to fringe cases of perversion within the muslim world when their own reality should be staring them in the face. My sense of being an American is not defined by a bunch of anonymous dudes sitting behind their keyboards on Unz. The muslim world needs plenty of work and I spend most of my time addressing that and actually I am humble and appreciative of the grace this nation has shown me. But the individuals on this forum have nothing to do with it and judging from some of the comments, as Avery so graciously put it, we wouldn't be worth pissing on even on fire lol . In my own circle, I respect Americans, very honest and good hearted people, some of the best people I have met in general actually. But this dumbo wants to take my comments out of context to prove his own points, so be it. I do consider Americans my people but these some of the dudes in here don't define American to me. Attacking victims of Imperial wars for what a tiny percentage do to me is the opposite of graceful so I don't have to be polite with those kind of people. The language I used once or twice pales in comparison to the vulgarity of his comment but we don't need to talk about it because it may threaten the fragile alliance you painstakingly developed with some of these frustrated little men so please do keep the focus just on me.But keep teaching talha, I have learned a lot from you..believe it or not.
gotta be Doormat
no one else has that much rancor in their soul
Peace
LOL
you didn’t say one pertinent or salient word
is that you Doormat?
I don’t hold the Jews up as a glaring example of anything other than to say that they know who they are, as pathetic as it may be. Sadly, they get to decide what American is to modern generations of Americans who themselves have lost their identity, both in God and culture.
What Jews all share is a common a culture – an intellectual way of life as practiced by Jews. Their culture is their tribal intellectual viewpoint on the world. This culture is impressed and imprinted on them from birth on. (It is near impossible to escape.)
What plays a dominant role in Jew intellectual think, is the negative emotion of “guilt.” They use the past to control the future. Jews control each other and their fellow humans by putting a guilt trip on people. They take the position - that “you” have hurt me in the past – so I am free to be dishonest with you and control you today (and I will NEVER let you forget it). This attitude pervades Jew culture.
Guilt is a cruel tool to control people. It kills freedom. Because of a past wrong (real or imagined) someone is never forgiven – their future is always constrained and clouded by the past. They are always slaves to the past. This is very wrong. It is not the right way to live. This is anti-Western culture. In Christian culture people are forgiven – people are given their freedom back. The ancient way of “an eye for an eye” dominates Jew culture. The Jews say, “do not get mad - get even.”
The prime example of the Jew use of guilt is the “six million lie” (holocaust). The Jews say “humans did this to us – your ancestors did this to us” – therefor everyone alive today shares the guilt of WWII.
Everyone alive today must give up their freedom to talk about Israel and Jews because of what happened in WWII. Clearly, we are being control by a “false sense of guilt” over something we had nothing to do with. We must be free to seek peace.
Quilt is mean – it is sick – it is evil. Using guilt to control the future is anti-hope. As long as the Jews control us with guilt – the ME and any hope for peace will suffer.
Think Peace --- Art
that seems to be the Western man’s Achilles’ heal Art
whether it’s slavery or the Holocaust, they’ve been able to enslave the psyches of morally and mentally weak souls to a false narrative, whereby the great, great, great grandchildren of peasants and workers are somehow made to feel guilty for what “they” did to the most privileged ethic group around today.
They’d even try to malign my ancestors, who came to Ellis Island in the great waves of immigration in the beginning of the 20th century as guilty of slavery and the Holocaust. It’d be laughable if it weren’t actually taken seriously by so many fools.
as I’ve mentioned, their only weapon against us is our own altruistic gullibility
peace
It is the Jew who are using guilt and driving hate on white people. Black folks who preach personal responsibility are being crushed by the tribal Jew guilt machine. It is the Jew guilt machine that pushes Mexicans into being a racial group.
Jews spout guilt in order to divide and conquer us. Pushing guilt onto us gives them power. The guilt machine rules America.
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. This guilt method of control is inculcated in their children by the age of five.
you didn't say one pertinent or salient word
is that you Doormat?
An inspiring example of love and unity among high IQ White Nationalists. I’m sure that the wrath of the Saxon is just around the corner now.
wow again!
there isn’t one regular here on Unz that doesn’t lament my lack of silence on the perversion of my own civilization dude
I verily shout it from the hill tops [here at Unz and elsewhere]
it’s the reason I’m often a critic of Jewish influence, as this thread is about
so you’re simply barking up the wr0ng hill buddy
find someone who tries to defend what the West has devolved into, because that ain’t me
K?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_TEg3wCProIf you don't consider the people in the West - YOUR people (whether you are White or not), then this is not the right place for you. This is not a good spiritual state for you to be in - it is better that you leave this to those among your brothers that sincerely want the best for the neighbors in these lands. And if these forums set you off where you are cursing at people - then I suggest (as your brother) a better use of your time. I urge you to be very careful about getting in the way of people and this deen - do not let the Qur'an bear witness against you:
"Our Lord! do not make us a trial for those who disbelieve, and forgive us, our Lord! surely You are the Mighty, the Wise." (60:5)"Call to the way of your Lord with wisdom and goodly exhortation, and have disputations with them in the best manner; surely your Lord best knows those who go astray from His path, and He knows best those who follow the right way." (16:125)"It may be that Allah will bring about friendship between you and those whom you hold to be your enemies among them; and Allah is Powerful; and Allah is Forgiving, Merciful." (60:7)Remember, if you live here - these are YOUR people - they should be on your lips in your night vigil prayers. And if you don't live in the West - let your brothers here handle this. Please get with some ulema and consult with them about your approach to these matters.Wa salaam.
First of all, I appreciate the pull-up . I never suggested rape or anything of that nature and was trying to make larger point. I am not trying to disrupt the “can we all get along” mentality that you have patiently developed with some of the people on here who hate you. It doesn’t take a little more than stirring up the waters to get their true feelings out there though lol.
“you must be a sand-nigger! Only a towel-head/Islamo-fascist would spout off with such puerile idiocy on a public forum. ”
“if the Zionist and their treasonous scum in London and Paris and DC perpetrate outrages against the citizens of Iraq and Libya and Syria, etc.. , then that gives the Muslim orcs who’ve been graciously invited into Western lands the right to brutalize young women and children, sort of as a payback of sorts? Yea? How charming of you. Normally I have tones of sympathy for the Muslims who’ve been very terribly wronged by the Zio-Fiend, but sometimes I’m reminded that many of them are not worthy of pissing on if they were on fire. ”
No need to repeat the rest but hey it all started because they want to point to fringe cases of perversion within the muslim world when their own reality should be staring them in the face. My sense of being an American is not defined by a bunch of anonymous dudes sitting behind their keyboards on Unz. The muslim world needs plenty of work and I spend most of my time addressing that and actually I am humble and appreciative of the grace this nation has shown me. But the individuals on this forum have nothing to do with it and judging from some of the comments, as Avery so graciously put it, we wouldn’t be worth pissing on even on fire lol . In my own circle, I respect Americans, very honest and good hearted people, some of the best people I have met in general actually.
But this dumbo wants to take my comments out of context to prove his own points, so be it. I do consider Americans my people but these some of the dudes in here don’t define American to me. Attacking victims of Imperial wars for what a tiny percentage do to me is the opposite of graceful so I don’t have to be polite with those kind of people. The language I used once or twice pales in comparison to the vulgarity of his comment but we don’t need to talk about it because it may threaten the fragile alliance you painstakingly developed with some of these frustrated little men so please do keep the focus just on me.
But keep teaching talha, I have learned a lot from you..believe it or not.
"And not alike are the good and the evil (deeds). Repel (evil) with what is best, then lo! he between whom and you was enmity would be as if he were a close friend." (41:34) I agree, forums don't reflect the general public necessarily. It is good you consider your American neighbors to be "your people". The lecture I posted was from Dr. Omar Mahmood - he was my roommate at UCLA. He went to study at the feet of the scholars of Yemen. The Yemeni scholars have told their students; if you want to go back to your people and call the to this, there is a prerequisite - you must consider them to be better than yourself. This path requires crushing the nafs - don't let it get in your way or the way of others. That's the right attitude! You have actually learned a lot from my own teachers - I'm a nobody, I just pass along what they have taught me.I started posting on this forum knowing it would be a hostile arena. I consulted with my spiritual teachers about it and got their approval. Time is precious, everything you are doing (even on these forums) will be for you or against you on the Day of Judgement. If you see no spiritual benefit from your interactions, then it is always better to spend time elsewhere. Wa salaam.
there isn't one regular here on Unz that doesn't lament my lack of silence on the perversion of my own civilization dude
I verily shout it from the hill tops [here at Unz and elsewhere]
it's the reason I'm often a critic of Jewish influence, as this thread is about
so you're simply barking up the wr0ng hill buddy
find someone who tries to defend what the West has devolved into, because that ain't me
K?
Look man, you are probably still going to attack me but I’ll say this. I honestly was into your commentary and it was some of the ignorance of the other guy that really set me off. I have been reading your comments on here in the past and you are right, you do shine the light on a lot of truth and it has helped enlightened me. I think its bullshit though, that you think I was really suggesting rape. I was making a bigger point, I guess I was just disappointed because instead of even pointing out the bullshit in your buddies post, you went out of your way to let him know..”hey don’t get it twisted I’m on your page!” You seem like a much deeper guy than that…apologies if I offended you….I called you a dumbo in the last post to talha, I shouldn’t have done that because you might be a few things but you are not that :PPPP
sort of gets the juices going
but I'll happily accept that you too were under the thrall of intemperance, as I have been as well
and that you didn't mean the sickening thing that you said
good enough for me
As-salamu ʿalaykum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_TEg3wCProIf you don't consider the people in the West - YOUR people (whether you are White or not), then this is not the right place for you. This is not a good spiritual state for you to be in - it is better that you leave this to those among your brothers that sincerely want the best for the neighbors in these lands. And if these forums set you off where you are cursing at people - then I suggest (as your brother) a better use of your time. I urge you to be very careful about getting in the way of people and this deen - do not let the Qur'an bear witness against you:
"Our Lord! do not make us a trial for those who disbelieve, and forgive us, our Lord! surely You are the Mighty, the Wise." (60:5)"Call to the way of your Lord with wisdom and goodly exhortation, and have disputations with them in the best manner; surely your Lord best knows those who go astray from His path, and He knows best those who follow the right way." (16:125)"It may be that Allah will bring about friendship between you and those whom you hold to be your enemies among them; and Allah is Powerful; and Allah is Forgiving, Merciful." (60:7)Remember, if you live here - these are YOUR people - they should be on your lips in your night vigil prayers. And if you don't live in the West - let your brothers here handle this. Please get with some ulema and consult with them about your approach to these matters.Wa salaam.
Hey Talha,
gotta be Doormat
no one else has that much rancor in their soul
Peace
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_TEg3wCProIf you don't consider the people in the West - YOUR people (whether you are White or not), then this is not the right place for you. This is not a good spiritual state for you to be in - it is better that you leave this to those among your brothers that sincerely want the best for the neighbors in these lands. And if these forums set you off where you are cursing at people - then I suggest (as your brother) a better use of your time. I urge you to be very careful about getting in the way of people and this deen - do not let the Qur'an bear witness against you:
"Our Lord! do not make us a trial for those who disbelieve, and forgive us, our Lord! surely You are the Mighty, the Wise." (60:5)"Call to the way of your Lord with wisdom and goodly exhortation, and have disputations with them in the best manner; surely your Lord best knows those who go astray from His path, and He knows best those who follow the right way." (16:125)"It may be that Allah will bring about friendship between you and those whom you hold to be your enemies among them; and Allah is Powerful; and Allah is Forgiving, Merciful." (60:7)Remember, if you live here - these are YOUR people - they should be on your lips in your night vigil prayers. And if you don't live in the West - let your brothers here handle this. Please get with some ulema and consult with them about your approach to these matters.Wa salaam.
Upon further reflection…you are right, Talha, those citations from the Quran you quoted force me to look at my actions and reflect…
I could have handled this different and you are absolutely correct in your assessment.
I apologize guys for some of my strong commentary and offense I may have caused to people who didn’t deserve it. I guess I should probably just gracefully bow out now.
Guess i should have responded to this... No wonder it is called the furqan, eh? Your nafs (ego) just got knocked the hell out, big time! But your ruh (spirit) is the one that delivered the punch! May Allah (swt) always elevate your spiritual state.
"The strong one is not the one who overcomes the people by his strength, but the strong is the one who controls himself while in anger."
https://sunnah.com/bukhari/78/141
Please read this article by our brother Ismail Royer (who is a White convert that went to fight in Bosnia during the war). He mentions how there is a big push from moneyed powers to make Islam into a non-White ethnic thing - we have to fight this:
https://muslimmatters.org/2017/09/20/how-the-progressive-left-wants-to-change-islam-in-america/
When I wrote to him: "We need to push back on this association with Islam and ethnicity - it is treacherous to the White majority in the US that we ever make it seem like Islam is not a natural and welcoming home and brotherhood for them too! It is their rightful inheritance!"
He wrote back: "100% agree"
Remember me in your tahajjud prayers.
Wa salaam.
Note: Rurik is a pretty good guy to converse with if you don't get on his bad side. You may not see eye to eye, but he is actually willing to hear one out when they come at him in a civil manner.
I’m neither high IQ nor ‘white nationalist’, whatever that means
unless it means a white person who feels all people are entitled to self-determination.
if your slant is that all people except white people, are entitled to self-determination, then sure, call me a ‘white nationalist’, but it’s hardly accurate
and more to the point, anti-white hatred is a cancerous form of racism that will surely bite those in the arse who exhort it
Who is Rancor btw, another angry "muzzie" like me lol???
I didn’t make that last high iq white nationalist statement btw..
Who is Rancor btw, another angry “muzzie” like me lol???
"you must be a sand-nigger! Only a towel-head/Islamo-fascist would spout off with such puerile idiocy on a public forum. ""if the Zionist and their treasonous scum in London and Paris and DC perpetrate outrages against the citizens of Iraq and Libya and Syria, etc.. , then that gives the Muslim orcs who’ve been graciously invited into Western lands the right to brutalize young women and children, sort of as a payback of sorts? Yea? How charming of you. Normally I have tones of sympathy for the Muslims who’ve been very terribly wronged by the Zio-Fiend, but sometimes I’m reminded that many of them are not worthy of pissing on if they were on fire. "No need to repeat the rest but hey it all started because they want to point to fringe cases of perversion within the muslim world when their own reality should be staring them in the face. My sense of being an American is not defined by a bunch of anonymous dudes sitting behind their keyboards on Unz. The muslim world needs plenty of work and I spend most of my time addressing that and actually I am humble and appreciative of the grace this nation has shown me. But the individuals on this forum have nothing to do with it and judging from some of the comments, as Avery so graciously put it, we wouldn't be worth pissing on even on fire lol . In my own circle, I respect Americans, very honest and good hearted people, some of the best people I have met in general actually. But this dumbo wants to take my comments out of context to prove his own points, so be it. I do consider Americans my people but these some of the dudes in here don't define American to me. Attacking victims of Imperial wars for what a tiny percentage do to me is the opposite of graceful so I don't have to be polite with those kind of people. The language I used once or twice pales in comparison to the vulgarity of his comment but we don't need to talk about it because it may threaten the fragile alliance you painstakingly developed with some of these frustrated little men so please do keep the focus just on me.But keep teaching talha, I have learned a lot from you..believe it or not.
no, this is what started it
no liar, your comment was very much in context
ie, since the Zios have been waging war on Muslim countries, and since I haven’t personally stopped them, then I should be happy to see my own child raped
and what brought on your vitriol, simply because I posted a story of girls being brutally raped
Who is Rancor btw, another angry "muzzie" like me lol???
Not Rancor, I meant Doormat?? Is that some other angry Muzzie??
You must not be acquainted with the Ottoman empire?
not only rape, but the rape of my child
sort of gets the juices going
but I’ll happily accept that you too were under the thrall of intemperance, as I have been as well
and that you didn’t mean the sickening thing that you said
good enough for me
As-salamu ʿalaykum
I should have done a better job of illustrating it, perhaps my English needs work, please excuse my muzziness.
"you must be a sand-nigger! Only a towel-head/Islamo-fascist would spout off with such puerile idiocy on a public forum. ""if the Zionist and their treasonous scum in London and Paris and DC perpetrate outrages against the citizens of Iraq and Libya and Syria, etc.. , then that gives the Muslim orcs who’ve been graciously invited into Western lands the right to brutalize young women and children, sort of as a payback of sorts? Yea? How charming of you. Normally I have tones of sympathy for the Muslims who’ve been very terribly wronged by the Zio-Fiend, but sometimes I’m reminded that many of them are not worthy of pissing on if they were on fire. "No need to repeat the rest but hey it all started because they want to point to fringe cases of perversion within the muslim world when their own reality should be staring them in the face. My sense of being an American is not defined by a bunch of anonymous dudes sitting behind their keyboards on Unz. The muslim world needs plenty of work and I spend most of my time addressing that and actually I am humble and appreciative of the grace this nation has shown me. But the individuals on this forum have nothing to do with it and judging from some of the comments, as Avery so graciously put it, we wouldn't be worth pissing on even on fire lol . In my own circle, I respect Americans, very honest and good hearted people, some of the best people I have met in general actually. But this dumbo wants to take my comments out of context to prove his own points, so be it. I do consider Americans my people but these some of the dudes in here don't define American to me. Attacking victims of Imperial wars for what a tiny percentage do to me is the opposite of graceful so I don't have to be polite with those kind of people. The language I used once or twice pales in comparison to the vulgarity of his comment but we don't need to talk about it because it may threaten the fragile alliance you painstakingly developed with some of these frustrated little men so please do keep the focus just on me.But keep teaching talha, I have learned a lot from you..believe it or not.
Salaam Bro,
Bro – keep this in mind – an enemy could well be from among the awliya – they might simply not know it yet. Remember the circumstance under which Umar (ra) converted and what his initial intention was when he set out that day!
OK – but our standards of conduct are set by Divine guidance, right?
“And not alike are the good and the evil (deeds). Repel (evil) with what is best, then lo! he between whom and you was enmity would be as if he were a close friend.” (41:34)
I agree, forums don’t reflect the general public necessarily. It is good you consider your American neighbors to be “your people”. The lecture I posted was from Dr. Omar Mahmood – he was my roommate at UCLA. He went to study at the feet of the scholars of Yemen. The Yemeni scholars have told their students; if you want to go back to your people and call the to this, there is a prerequisite – you must consider them to be better than yourself. This path requires crushing the nafs – don’t let it get in your way or the way of others.
That’s the right attitude!
You have actually learned a lot from my own teachers – I’m a nobody, I just pass along what they have taught me.
I started posting on this forum knowing it would be a hostile arena. I consulted with my spiritual teachers about it and got their approval. Time is precious, everything you are doing (even on these forums) will be for you or against you on the Day of Judgement. If you see no spiritual benefit from your interactions, then it is always better to spend time elsewhere.
Wa salaam.
[Actually, once you've left a dozen or so comments under a non-anon Handle, the system automatically identifies it with your IP and/or Email, and prevents anyone from impersonating you.]
I am going as anon-og from now lol, cuz my last few comments were an apology to talha and everyone I may have offended and also asking about doormat. I did not ask about the ottoman empire, that’s another anon. There has to be a better system here because even if I use a name, its nothing to impersonate someone else here.
Salaam Bro,
Guess i should have responded to this…
No wonder it is called the furqan, eh?
Your nafs (ego) just got knocked the hell out, big time! But your ruh (spirit) is the one that delivered the punch! May Allah (swt) always elevate your spiritual state.
“The strong one is not the one who overcomes the people by his strength, but the strong is the one who controls himself while in anger.”
https://sunnah.com/bukhari/78/141
Please read this article by our brother Ismail Royer (who is a White convert that went to fight in Bosnia during the war). He mentions how there is a big push from moneyed powers to make Islam into a non-White ethnic thing – we have to fight this:
https://muslimmatters.org/2017/09/20/how-the-progressive-left-wants-to-change-islam-in-america/
When I wrote to him: “We need to push back on this association with Islam and ethnicity – it is treacherous to the White majority in the US that we ever make it seem like Islam is not a natural and welcoming home and brotherhood for them too! It is their rightful inheritance!”
He wrote back: “100% agree”
Remember me in your tahajjud prayers.
Wa salaam.
Note: Rurik is a pretty good guy to converse with if you don’t get on his bad side. You may not see eye to eye, but he is actually willing to hear one out when they come at him in a civil manner.
sort of gets the juices going
but I'll happily accept that you too were under the thrall of intemperance, as I have been as well
and that you didn't mean the sickening thing that you said
good enough for me
As-salamu ʿalaykum
I was trying to say that waaaaaaaaaay more priests and fathers of their own children molest and rape their kids than migrants and that its even more perverted and evil when a person of God or a family member does the raping ……And when is that ever talked about and why not? If the concern is rape of children than lets talk about what there are more cases of and how much worse is the betrayal from men of god or loved ones
I should have done a better job of illustrating it, perhaps my English needs work, please excuse my muzziness.
as for the priests, I consider that just about the worst crime imaginable, and have said so often
if it were up to me, God's judgment would be the least of their worries, at least in this life
and that's why I often excoriate the Vatican as a house of iniquity, even as I honor and respect (and love) many Catholics Unlike some, I have zero problems with 'muzziness'. The Muslims are all right in my book. Especially after some enlightening conversations with our mutual friend here at Unz.
But that isn't to say that I don't have some problems with some Muslims, like Doormat for instance, who went around here demanding that Western nations had no right to borders, and that any who disagreed were 'racists'. I don't know who 'you' are. Until now, all you were to me was an anonymous poster on this forum talking about my child being raped.
So, now I'll give you the benefit of the doubt, and assume you harbor no ill-will towards me, even if we disagree on some things.
Peace
sort of gets the juices going
but I'll happily accept that you too were under the thrall of intemperance, as I have been as well
and that you didn't mean the sickening thing that you said
good enough for me
As-salamu ʿalaykum
Like I would sit here and harp about corruption of culture and decadence and then suddenly just say “hey a migrant should just rape your child “…..
I am going as anon-og from now lol, cuz my last few comments were an apology to talha and everyone I may have offended and also asking about doormat. I did not ask about the ottoman empire, that's another anon. There has to be a better system here because even if I use a name, its nothing to impersonate someone else here.
Actually, even Avery is fairly good to converse with as long as you don’t bring up Turks – that’s his trigger word. Yeah he takes a shot at Muslims once in a while, but he also distinguishes between the better behaved ones. And honestly, if it weren’t for the stupid things that some Muslims are doing – we wouldn’t be having examples that people could point to, right?
Good thing you chose a handle. “OG” – straight up gangsta! Reminds me of my late 90′s days delivering Muslim newspapers to the masjids in South Central.
As far as impersonation, it won’t let you use a handle that is associated with another email. Also, if you try to pull off sock-puppetry, the admins will call you out. The system is not perfect, but it’s fairly well designed – coming from a guy who does web development for a living.
Wa salaam.
I work as a Network engineer for a big software company now and lately have been getting more interested in esoteric/mystic Islamic texts and poetry. Seyyed Hossein Nasr introduced me to the likes of Suhrawardi, Ibn Arabi, Mulla Sadra etc.....so clearly I need to work on my deen and better myself but these teachers I mention have lit a fire in me.
Guess i should have responded to this... No wonder it is called the furqan, eh? Your nafs (ego) just got knocked the hell out, big time! But your ruh (spirit) is the one that delivered the punch! May Allah (swt) always elevate your spiritual state.
"The strong one is not the one who overcomes the people by his strength, but the strong is the one who controls himself while in anger."
https://sunnah.com/bukhari/78/141
Please read this article by our brother Ismail Royer (who is a White convert that went to fight in Bosnia during the war). He mentions how there is a big push from moneyed powers to make Islam into a non-White ethnic thing - we have to fight this:
https://muslimmatters.org/2017/09/20/how-the-progressive-left-wants-to-change-islam-in-america/
When I wrote to him: "We need to push back on this association with Islam and ethnicity - it is treacherous to the White majority in the US that we ever make it seem like Islam is not a natural and welcoming home and brotherhood for them too! It is their rightful inheritance!"
He wrote back: "100% agree"
Remember me in your tahajjud prayers.
Wa salaam.
Note: Rurik is a pretty good guy to converse with if you don't get on his bad side. You may not see eye to eye, but he is actually willing to hear one out when they come at him in a civil manner.
Always a lot of wisdom coming from you bro, always…
I am sort of a hypocrite and I have to work on that. I want to defend islam or certain things here and there but I barely pray myself and need to work on that. Haha I’m not that different from the people that I criticize it seems …..perhaps to a certain extent what I see is what I am or what I feel the world is full of has a lot to do with what I emphasize – as in – if you are full of hate, you will see nothing but hate. I’m not that bad actually but I am trying to make a point.
But like you said, that kind of proves that I am coming from the ego. Most likely, if I was truly praying and following my deen, the peace within me would keep me from meaningless arguing. I am looking forward to reading that article though, the Left is all about divide and conquer and what a contradiction of our deen- ethnocentricity is and would be…its bad enough coming from the Arabs.
Your concern is a good sign - Hasan al-Basri (ra) said of hypocrisy: "No one fears it but a believer, and no one feels safe from it but a hypocrite."
Just work on it - be around good company (this is critical) - and always ask Allah (swt) to improve your state. And never, never, ever despair in His mercy - ever.
https://sunnah.com/qudsi40/34 No doubt - actually, I've been very, very impressed by the kind of scholars that have come out from Western converts. This is another talk that is very beneficial on warning about ethnic-identity politics and victimhood mentality, by Shaykh Abdal Hakim Murad:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hn99uTfEzq8
Wa salaam.
I should have done a better job of illustrating it, perhaps my English needs work, please excuse my muzziness.
Any source for your claim about fathers raping their own children? You’re sounding like a Family Court harpie with an axe to grind.
whether it's slavery or the Holocaust, they've been able to enslave the psyches of morally and mentally weak souls to a false narrative, whereby the great, great, great grandchildren of peasants and workers are somehow made to feel guilty for what "they" did to the most privileged ethic group around today.
They'd even try to malign my ancestors, who came to Ellis Island in the great waves of immigration in the beginning of the 20th century as guilty of slavery and the Holocaust. It'd be laughable if it weren't actually taken seriously by so many fools.
as I've mentioned, their only weapon against us is our own altruistic gullibility
peace
May I remind – that the whole slavery guilt issue in America is being hyped by the Jew’s MSM.
It is the Jew who are using guilt and driving hate on white people. Black folks who preach personal responsibility are being crushed by the tribal Jew guilt machine. It is the Jew guilt machine that pushes Mexicans into being a racial group.
Jews spout guilt in order to divide and conquer us. Pushing guilt onto us gives them power. The guilt machine rules America.
Think Peace — Art
p.s. This guilt method of control is inculcated in their children by the age of five.
Funny thing that you bring up South Central, I grew up in Los Angeles in the 90s and got caught up in that gang culture for a while. I know about that life. Jeez…I hope some of the intellectual pro-white guys don’t hang me on here for saying that because maybe it gives creedance to their “foreigners are fucking up this nation theory.” But seriously, I made a sharp turn in my life a few years ago and I live in Texas now around some really good white folk…. I even did jail time with skinheads and neo Nazi dudes in Cali when I was younger…they always respected me and I always respected them (not saying they are good examples of whites). I always respect men who believe in an identity for their people and such, that’s why pro-white has never bothered me and I see an honesty in a lot of them- at least they stand up for something. Look, I was born in Afghanistan and have been here since I was 2 years old. My grandfather came out here in the 40s and graduated from Columbia university and went back to Afghanistan and became Surgeon general in the 70s. He loved this country until he died and my family instilled all that in me. I respect the country I live in and I believe in the vision of America. I also believe in that there should be a bit of a hierarchy here, people who have been here forever are the hosts of this nation, Americans for the most part are giving and good hearted folk…
I work as a Network engineer for a big software company now and lately have been getting more interested in esoteric/mystic Islamic texts and poetry. Seyyed Hossein Nasr introduced me to the likes of Suhrawardi, Ibn Arabi, Mulla Sadra etc…..so clearly I need to work on my deen and better myself but these teachers I mention have lit a fire in me.
I should have done a better job of illustrating it, perhaps my English needs work, please excuse my muzziness.
I don’t know how many fathers rape their children, but from the dearth of reports of it, I suspect it’s very rare indeed.
as for the priests, I consider that just about the worst crime imaginable, and have said so often
if it were up to me, God’s judgment would be the least of their worries, at least in this life
and that’s why I often excoriate the Vatican as a house of iniquity, even as I honor and respect (and love) many Catholics
Unlike some, I have zero problems with ‘muzziness’. The Muslims are all right in my book. Especially after some enlightening conversations with our mutual friend here at Unz.
But that isn’t to say that I don’t have some problems with some Muslims, like Doormat for instance, who went around here demanding that Western nations had no right to borders, and that any who disagreed were ‘racists’.
I don’t know who ‘you’ are. Until now, all you were to me was an anonymous poster on this forum talking about my child being raped.
So, now I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt, and assume you harbor no ill-will towards me, even if we disagree on some things.
Peace
I wouldn't be here looking at comments days after I read the actual article that they are pertaining to if I didn't agree with a lot of the regulars users on here and that includes you. You drop a lot of knowledge man, I am constantly learning and researching things myself.
Honestly bro, we’re all hypocrites. We’re just lucky we have a Lord that is Merciful and covers our sins from the eyes of others.
Your concern is a good sign – Hasan al-Basri (ra) said of hypocrisy: “No one fears it but a believer, and no one feels safe from it but a hypocrite.”
Just work on it – be around good company (this is critical) – and always ask Allah (swt) to improve your state. And never, never, ever despair in His mercy – ever.
https://sunnah.com/qudsi40/34
No doubt – actually, I’ve been very, very impressed by the kind of scholars that have come out from Western converts. This is another talk that is very beneficial on warning about ethnic-identity politics and victimhood mentality, by Shaykh Abdal Hakim Murad:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hn99uTfEzq8
Wa salaam.
And yeah, my big mistake as a younger man was associating with bad company.
I respect what you do here, you try to lead by example and I know because I see it and Rurik just shouted you out himself so in a way, you are doing God's work.