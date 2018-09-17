Averting World Conflict with China

As most readers know, I’m not a casual political blogger and I prefer producing lengthy research articles rather than chasing the headlines of current events. But there are exceptions to every rule, and the looming danger of a direct worldwide clash with China is one of them.
Consider the arrest last week of Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of Huawei, the world’s largest telecom equipment manufacturer. While flying from Hong Kong to Mexico, Ms. Meng was changing planes in the Vancouver International Airport airport when she was suddenly detained by the Canadian government on an August US warrant. Although now released on $10 million bail, she still faces extradition to a New York City courtroom, where she could receive up to thirty years in federal prison for allegedly having conspired in 2010 to violate America’s unilateral economic trade sanctions against Iran.
Although our mainstream media outlets have certainly covered this important story, including front page articles in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, I doubt most American readers fully recognize the extraordinary gravity of this international incident and its potential for altering the course of world history. As one scholar noted, no event since America’s deliberate 1999 bombing of China’s embassy in Belgrade, which killed several Chinese diplomats, has so outraged both the Chinese government and its population. Columbia’s Jeffrey Sachs correctly described it as “almost a US declaration of war on China’s business community.”
Such a reaction is hardly surprising. With annual revenue of $100 billion, Huawei ranks as the world’s largest and most advanced telecommunications equipment manufacturer as well as China’s most internationally successful and prestigious company. Ms. Meng is not only a longtime top executive there, but also the daughter of the company’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, whose enormous entrepreneurial success has established him as a Chinese national hero.
Her seizure on obscure American sanction violation charges while changing planes in a Canadian airport almost amounts to a kidnapping. One journalist asked how Americans would react if China had seized Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook for violating Chinese law…especially if Sandberg were also the daughter of Steve Jobs.
Indeed, the closest analogy that comes to my mind is when Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia kidnapped the Prime Minister of Lebanon earlier this year and held him hostage. Later he more successfully did the same with hundreds of his wealthiest Saudi subjects, extorting something like $100 billion in ransom from their families before finally releasing them. Then he may have finally over-reached himself when Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident, was killed and dismembered by a bone-saw at the Saudi embassy in Turkey.
We should actually be a bit grateful to Prince Mohammed since without him America would clearly have the most insane government anywhere in the world. As it stands, we’re merely tied for first.
Since the end of the Cold War, the American government has become increasingly delusional, regarding itself as the Supreme World Hegemon. As a result, local American courts have begun enforcing gigantic financial penalties against foreign countries and their leading corporations, and I suspect that the rest of the world is tiring of this misbehavior. Perhaps such actions can still be taken against the subservient vassal states of Europe, but by most objective measures, the size of China’s real economy surpassed that of the US several years ago and is now substantially larger, while also still having a far higher rate of growth. Our totally dishonest mainstream media regularly obscures this reality, but it remains true nonetheless.
Provoking a disastrous worldwide confrontation with mighty China by seizing and imprisoning one of its leading technology executives reminds me of a comment I made several years ago about America’s behavior under the rule of its current political elites:
Or to apply a far harsher biological metaphor, consider a poor canine infected with the rabies virus. The virus may have no brain and its body-weight is probably less than one-millionth that of the host, but once it has seized control of the central nervous system, the animal, big brain and all, becomes a helpless puppet.
Once friendly Fido runs around foaming at the mouth, barking at the sky, and trying to bite all the other animals it can reach. Its friends and relatives are saddened by its plight but stay well clear, hoping to avoid infection before the inevitable happens, and poor Fido finally collapses dead in a heap.
Normal countries like China naturally assume that other countries like the US will also behave in normal ways, and their dumbfounded shock at Ms. Meng’s seizure has surely delayed their effective response. In 1959, Vice President Richard Nixon visited Moscow and famously engaged in a heated “kitchen debate” with Premier Nikita Khrushchev over the relative merits of Communism and Capitalism. What would have been the American reaction if Nixon had been immediately arrested and given a ten year Gulag sentence for “anti-Soviet agitation”?
Since a natural reaction to international hostage-taking is retaliatory international hostage-taking, the newspapers have reported that top American executives have decided to forego visits to China until the crisis is resolved. These days, General Motors sells more cars in China than in the US, and China is also the manufacturing source of nearly all our iPhones, but Tim Cook, Mary Barra, and their higher-ranking subordinates are unlikely to visit that country in the immediate future, nor would the top executives of Google, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, and the leading Hollywood studios be willing to risk indefinite imprisonment.
Canada had arrested Ms. Meng on American orders, and this morning’s newspapers reported that a former Canadian diplomat had suddenly been detained in China, presumably as a small bargaining-chip to encourage Ms. Meng’s release. But I very much doubt such measures will have much effect. Once we forgo traditional international practices and adopt the Law of the Jungle, it becomes very important to recognize the true lines of power and control, and Canada is merely acting as an American political puppet in this matter. Would threatening the puppet rather than the puppet-master be likely to have much effect?
Similarly, nearly all of America’s leading technology executives are already quite hostile to the Trump Administration, and even if it were possible, seizing one of them would hardly be likely to sway our political leadership. To a lesser extent, the same thing is true about the overwhelming majority of America’s top corporate leaders. They are not the individuals who call the shots in the current White House.
Indeed, is President Trump himself anything more than a higher-level puppet in this very dangerous affair? World peace and American national security interests are being sacrificed in order to harshly enforce the Israel Lobby’s international sanctions campaign against Iran, and we should hardly be surprised that the National Security Adviser John Bolton, one of America’s most extreme pro-Israel zealots, had personally given the green light to the arrest. Meanwhile, there are credible reports that Trump himself remained entirely unaware of these plans, and Ms. Meng was seized on the same day that he was personally meeting on trade issues with Chinese President Xi. Some have even suggested that the incident was a deliberate slap in Trump’s face.
But Bolton’s apparent involvement underscores the central role of his longtime patron, multi-billionaire casino-magnate Sheldon Adelson, whose enormous financial influence within Republican political circles has been overwhelmingly focused on pro-Israel policy and hostility towards Iran, Israel’s regional rival.
Although it is far from clear whether the very elderly Adelson played any direct personal role in Ms. Meng’s arrest, he surely must be viewed as the central figure in fostering the political climate that produced the current situation. Perhaps he should not be described as the ultimate puppet-master behind our current clash with China, but any such political puppet-masters who do exist are certainly operating at his immediate beck and call. In very literal terms, I suspect that if Adelson placed a single phone call to the White House, the Trump Administration would order Canada to release Ms. Meng that same day.
Adelson’s fortune of $33 billion ranks him as the 15th wealthiest man in America, and the bulk of his fortune is based on his ownership of extremely lucrative gambling casinos in Macau, China. In effect, the Chinese government currently has its hands around the financial windpipe of the man ultimately responsible for Ms. Meng’s arrest and whose pro-Israel minions largely control American foreign policy. I very much doubt that they are fully aware of this enormous, untapped source of political leverage.
Over the years, Adelson’s Chinese Macau casinos have been involved in all sorts of political bribery scandals, and I suspect it would be very easy for the Chinese government to find reasonable grounds for immediately shutting them down, at least on a temporary basis, with such an action having almost no negative repercussions to Chinese society or the bulk of the Chinese population. How could the international community possibly complain about the Chinese government shutting down some of their own local gambling casinos with a long public record of official bribery and other criminal activity? At worst, other gambling casino magnates would become reluctant to invest future sums in establishing additional Chinese casinos, hardly a desperate threat to President Xi’s anti-corruption government.
I don’t have a background in finance and I haven’t bothered trying to guess the precise impact of a temporary shutdown of Adelson’s Chinese casinos, but it wouldn’t surprise me if the resulting drop in the stock price of Las Vegas Sands Corp would reduce Adelson’s personal net worth were by $5-10 billion within 24 hours, surely enough to get his immediate personal attention. Meanwhile, threats of a permanent shutdown, perhaps extending to Chinese-influenced Singapore, might lead to the near-total destruction of Adelson’s personal fortune, and similar measures could also be applied as well to the casinos of all the other fanatically pro-Israel American billionaires, who dominate the remainder of gambling in Chinese Macau.
The chain of political puppets responsible for Ms. Meng’s sudden detention is certainly a complex and murky one. But the Chinese government already possesses the absolute power of financial life-or-death over Sheldon Adelson, the man located at the very top of that chain. If the Chinese leadership recognizes that power and takes effective steps, Ms. Meng will immediately be put on a plane back home, carrying the deepest sort of international political apology. And future attacks against Huawei, ZTE, and other Chinese technology companies would not be repeated.
China actually holds a Royal Flush in this international political poker game. The only question is whether they will recognize the value of their hand. I hope they do for the sake of America and the entire world.
Three cheers to Ron Unz for putting out a fantastically sly way of screwing the Big Jews.
Why do the Chinese allow Big Jews to run their casinos?
What is the connection between the Chinese elite and the Big Jews?
Maybe someone here knows.
Well, I gotta say, the only thing more fun than reading Ron’s web site is reading Ron’s own contributions to it. You go, Ron Unz! From your mouth to China’s ear.
This is no surprise. Anyone who follows political events knows that John Bolton is insane, so no surprise that he devised this insane idea. The problem will be corrected within a week, and hopefully Bolton sent to an asylum.
However, this is a clear sign that Canada no longer exists as an independent nation, but is a colony of the USA/Israeli empire. Canada provides soldiers for this empire in Afghanistan even today, and in Latvia. Most Canadians can’t find that nation on a map, but it’s a tiny unimportant nation in the Baltic that NATO adsorbed as part of its plan for a new Cold War.
This story is not about an ultra-wealthy Chinese heiress enduring an odd adventure in Canada. This story is about a complete loss of Canadian sovereignty, because detaining this lady is outright insane. Canada was conquered without firing a shot! Welcome back to the royal empire run as a dictatorship.
I hope someone in China is reading this article. I would love to see Adelson and his cohorts go down in flames. This would fit right in with China’s current anti-corruption foray. Xi has a reputation for hanging corrupt officials. Shutting down Adelson’s casinos would be consistent with what Xi has been doing and increase his popularity, not least of all, right here in the US.
If only America focused its attention inward, on growth and stability, instead of transcendent American Imperialism then the world may stand a chance. The future will suffer once China’s debt traps collapse and like America it begins placing military globally. America would be the one country who could work towards a Western future but this will never be the case. Better start learning Mandarin lest we end up like the Uyghurs.
Peculiar system of American justice.
Principle of American Justice is that person is not guilty until it is proven in court of being guilty.
But in practice Police is regularly shooting people (mostly blacks) if they do run away from police.
The same case is Trump who wanted to keep his sexual escapades secret by paying of the prostitutes.
So here is no guilt in payment, but guilt is in trying to keep it secret.
Simply for me it is not logical.
Anyway!
According to US Jewish lawyers it looks that he is guilty.
But Trump has one safe way out!
He could increase the minimum wage to $20 an hour.
Hong Kong and Macau were a British protectorate till the turn of the century, and still enjoy a degree of political and economic separation from mainland China. Jews flourished there, but have a much harder time breaking into the mainland.
The writing is on the wall. Hong Kong, Macau, and soon, even Taiwan, will return to the fold as western influence diminishes in East Asia. That will be the death knell of zionism in East Asia.
Of course, a cornered rat is lethal. The rest of us will feel the pain as the vermin perishes.
Use your brain. The Chinese elite want to use the political clout that Adelson and the other big casino Jews have with the US government. To gain lobby power from a proven expert, Shelly Adelson, they are willing to allow him to make the big bucks in Macao. They expect quid pro quo.
Great suggestion, based on sound analysis, especially your pointing out the centrality of Zionism in Trump’s foreign policy.
I wish you would blog more.
The Chinese are pussies and will always back down. The U.S. laughed in their face after they bombed and killed them in Belgrade and got crickets from the Chinamen. China can’t project much power beyond its borders. They can’t punch back. The Chinese (and East Asians) are only part of the global business racket because they are efficient worker bees facilitating the global financial system. They have no real control over the global market. And if they start to think they do they’ll get a quick lesson. Like they’re getting with Meng, who is being treated like coolie prostitute. LMAO.
Bravo for the proposal of hitting ‘em where it hurts – in their pocketbooks! It’s quite ingenious for its sheer audacity.
Why hasn’t anyone before thought of it, never mind implementing it? Certainly not from the neocons who infest the Trump administration and are partners-in-crime with the Adelsons of the world.
It would if someone could convince them that the US would be a more reasonable and sane world actor without the influence of the Zio Fifth Column in the US.
What we need is a AAPAC, American – American Political Action Committee.
There are enough former politicians, State Dept Officials, former Military, Journalist, Academics , Retired CIA and FBI, who have been attacked, some ruined, even some ‘Self hating’ rouge Jews brought down by the Uber Jew machine to form one hell of a lobby and think tank.
There is also enough anti Israel sentiment and factual information on the net that if brought all together under one huge banner site ,it could also be a giant activist lobby.
I volunteer Ron Unz to get on these projects right away.
Ditto.
Where are the Chinese nationalists when you need them? Denk, DB Cooper, Duke of Qin and the rest? Why can’t you suggest this brilliantly yuuge idea to the people in the know there? No matter how many white goyim (of the US or canadian or any other persuasion) you arrest or torture, the US (((“government”))) won’t give a flying f*** about it.
After all our (((government))) provides cannon fodder for (((them))) in the hundreds of thousands without shedding a (crocodile) tear, making sure “Izrul” can sleep easy. Hit where it’ll hurt our (((“government”))) the most as Unz tells it. Seize all of adelson’s casinos and impound all his other properties. Anything besides that won’t make a dent on our ZOG (they are thugs after all, RULE of LAW???….Bwhahahaha)
if you don’t retaliate now, the “resistance” [as it is] would now that China is an even bigger pussy than Russia and canNOT be counted on when SHTF. Which can only mean one thing. No one would risk making a real alliance with the Chinese if goes against the wishes of Uncle Schlomo. THIS is your chance of prove the naysayers wrong
Not necessarily.
You eat an elephant one bite at a time.
Not that I wish for the US to be eaten but nothing is too big to fail …as we learned in 2008.
Unless you have a sugar daddy who can bail you out that is …..I doubt we would be bailed out…..picking over our bones would be too profitable to all the usual suspects.
I always enjoy fresh writing from Mr. Unz. Clarity of thought is a fine thing to witness in language. It should be stated, America is not in any danger.the empire is and is in terminal decline. As Asia’s economic might grows in leaps ad bound, so does the empire scramble to thwart losing its global grip.
As Fred Reed once pointed out, declining empires rarely go quietly. Will America’s leadership gamble on a new war to prevent asia’s ascendancy?
I think it’s possible.
But what do I know. As my father once said, “I’m just a pawn in a game.”
To his credit he had the wherewithal to see that. Alas, most Americans are asleep.
Wasn’t Bolton sitting at the table in the picture I saw of Trump and his administration sitting across the table from Xi and his officials taken about the time Meng was being arrested in Canada? If Trump was in the dark about the arrest, but the order for the arrest came from Bolton, you have some world-class treachery right there.
Glad to see your crystal globe brain is unaffected by the camp fires.
Hope you suffered no damage or ill effects.
@Anonymous[346]
You seem to overlook both the Korean war and the Vietnam war.
Those pussies of yours have displayed a respectable push there.
Here are a few articles on the topic.
https://lorddreadnought.livejournal.com/37272.html
Communist China was created by the Rothschilds and their agents
http://www.renegadetribune.com/communism-was-created-by-jews-and-serves-only-their-interests/
https://jewishjournal.com/news/world/179731/
Mao’s Jews – Jewish Journal
https://storage.googleapis.com/wzukusers/user-20826443/documents/56e490ff216a92v4Iovf/Jews%20Created%20Communist%20China.pdf
“Normal countries like China”
Normal? You’re a shill. Disgusting. Just lost all respect for you, Ron.
Very smart, like it. The Chinese would be doing the world a favour.
The call for Ms. Meng’s arrest had to come from the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. They enforce every thing related to sanctions, which they claim is what Meng was arrested for– sale of phones and software to Iran.
But they also say they had been on her company’s case since 2013……so their timing is rather suspect.
What else I don’t understand is her company has research and offices in Germany, Sweden, the U.S., France, Italy, Russia, India, China and Canada…..So if what they sold or attempted to sell to Iran wasn’t outright ‘stolen’ intellectual property from the US or even if it was…why not transfer it to and or have it made in China or some country not signed onto the Iran sanctions and then sell it to Iran. I haven’t boned up on exactly what kinds of phone software they were selling but I think it has something to do with being able to bypass NSA and others intercepts.
Trump’s Jew, Steven Mnuchin, ex Goldman Sacks, ex hedge funds, ex foreclosure king, ex Hollywood film maker is head of Treasury so he was the guy that ordered this thru the Justice Dept..
Maybe Cloak&Dagger can fill us in on exactly what Meng was suppose to have sold Iran.
Hong Kong and Macau were a British protectorate
Didn’t Portugal have Macau?
Let’s have a bit less Sino-Nationalist agitprop about Ms. Meng, who always uses the “White And Bright Skin Whitening App” on all her photos, she is meticulous about that. Huawei has gazillions of dollars and is too cheap to pay a first year lawyer for advice? The first year lawyer, or even Wikipedia thats free, could have told her Canada has a reciprocal extradition treaty with the United States, as well as being one of the Five Eyes. Huawei set up Skycom as a cutout to evade sanctions on Iran. Ms. Meng PERSONALLY briefed bank officials with the aid of a “PowerPoint” assuring them Skycom has no connection with Huawei, she knew she was lying, and she was lying about a none to bright(and white) scheme designed to evade US law. She was careless and got nailed.
You are assuming Meng is not a sacrificial pawn in some larger game.
It would be priceless for Xi to shut down Adelson’s operations in Macau for a few days or weeks, but I’m afraid Xi is very much akin to Capitain Louis Renault in Casablanca, and after walking into a Macau casino and uttering the phrase, “I am shocked- shocked- to find that gambling is going on in here!” might admit in the next breath, “I blow with the wind, and the prevailing wind happens to be from Jerusalem.”
“Hong Kong and Macau were a British protectorate..”
Macau was Portuguese, not British.
Half a century or so propaganda like ‘the USA policing the world’ of course had effect.
Not realised is that in normal circumstances police is not an autonomous force, but has to act within a legal framework.
The illusion of this framework of course exists, human rights, democracy, whatever
She’s out on bail. Agree that Bolton blindsided Trump. Trump is going to try to turn this into some sort of PR gesture when he pardons her,
No way he will let this mess up his trade deal. Which is beached until she exonerated.
What is true of these stories of course cannot be known with certainty, but it is asserted that USA military technology is way behind China and Russia.
Several examples exist, but of course, if these examples tell the truth, not sure.
PISA comparisons of levels of education world wide show how the west is intellectually behind the east.
Western religions on climate, neoliberalism, migration, in my opinion point into the same direction: critical thinking, almost gone.
Just yesterday copied here a link about a college debate in Washington on racism, if these students are characteristic of USA students, then all hope for the USA is gone, I fear.
Reminds me of a Fred Hoyle story about a breakfast in the USSR, Moscow, some congress.
He had two eggs with his breakfast, one so hard you could kill someone with it, the other hardly cooked at all.
He went to the kitchen to find out how they achieved this remarkable feat.
He saw that eggs were at random put into a large pan with boiling water, and taken out at random.
His conclusion was ‘such a country is doomed’.
Ron, Canada is the criminal here.
“I very much doubt that they are fully aware of this enormous, untapped source of political leverage”.
I very much doubt whether that is the case. As far as I know, most Chinese people are distinguished by their intelligence, thoroughness and diligence. What do the thousands of people employed by China’s foreign ministry and its intelligence services do all day, if they are unaware of such important facts?
However I also doubt if China’s leaders are inclined to see matters in nearly such a black and white way as many Westerners. Jewish people seem to get along very well in China and with the Chinese, which could be because both have high levels of intelligence, culture, and subtlety. As well as being interested in money and enterprise.
It’s certainly an interesting situation, and I too am waiting expectantly for the other shoe to drop.
Yes, whatever your bias is, China is a “normal” country. In the sense of being closer to the ideal than most countries – not of being average.
You may bewail some of the “human rights” issues in China, although I believe they may be somewhat magnified for PR purposes. But when did China last attack another country without provocation and murder hundreds of thousands of its citizens, level its cities, or destroy the rule of law? (Like Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya…)
The Chinese seem to be law-abiding, sensible, and strongly disposed to peace. Which is something the world needs a lot more of right now.
“why hasn’t anyone before thought of it.. ”
” WHY HASN’T ANYONE BEFORE THOUGHT OF IT !!”
You must be kidding me.
For over three years… I have been issuing comment after comment after comment….Like a crazed wolf howling in a barren forest….That the “number one” priority of the American people should be demanding the seizure of ALL the assets of Neocon oligarchic class.
Why ?
Not because they are “oligarchs.”…..or some might own “casinos” …but because they “deliberately” Conspired to Defraud the American People into illegal Wars of Aggression and have nearly bankrupted the nation in the process.
That’s why.
And it is the worlds BEST REASON to seize the assets…a thousand times better than “bribery charges”
I have issued statement after statement to that affect ,on Unz Review, in the hope that at some point it might, at least subliminally, catch on.
What I have witnessed over the past six years, is a lot of intelligent, thoughtful people “correctly diagnosing” the issues which plague the nation…But no one had any idea of what to do about it.
I have been pointing out, that if people really want to do something about it…then do whats RIGHT …Seize the assets of the defrauders.!…
Of course we can…Of course we can …Its the LAW!….
.Defrauding the nation into “war of aggression” is the supreme crime one can commit against the American People…
The “SUPREME CRIME”!
(If you don’t think so,go ask your local Police Officer….he will tell you FLAT OUT…..it is the Worst crime……”Conspiracy to Defraud into Mass Murder!….Not good ! You can even ask him if there is a statute of limitations ……He will probably say something like ” Yeah….When the Sun collapses!”)
And they are GUILTY as charged…There is no doubt ,….. not anymore.
We all know it…and can “prove” it !
Every “penny” belonging to each and every Neocon Oligarch who CONSPIRED TO DEFRAUD US INTO ILLEGAL WAR should be forfeit until the debt from those wars is paid down….. IN FULL !
The keys to the kingdom are right there, right in front of your noses…
If you want to change things….”take action”…the law is on YOUR side, ….
We don’t need China to do a damn thing…..We just need the American People to rise up,”apply the law” and take back their country and its solvency.
Canada may be the obvious criminal. But on consideration, isn’t it rather like the low-level thug who carries out a criminal assignment on the orders of a gang boss? And isn’t it the gang boss who is the real problem for society?
An article with the identical take as Ron Unz, including the idea that China has its key lever via Sheldon Adelson’s casinos, was published on the Canadian website of Henry Makow … also noting that USA political king-maker Adelson, is a major force behind the anti-Iran obsessions that partly grounded the arrest of Ms Meng, and so well-deserves consequences here
In the Jeffrey Sachs article linked above, Sachs lists no less than 25 other companies which have been ‘violating US sanctions’ and admitted guilt via paying of fines, but never suffered any executive arrests, including banks including JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, PayPal, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Wells Fargo
In terms of international law, the Meng case violates numerous basic legal and United Nations norms:
- the principle against ‘selective, arbitrary, and political prosecutions’
- the principle that one state cannot take measures on the territory of another state by means of enforcement of national laws
- ‘proportionality of law’, which demands that penalty for any said ‘crime’ needs to be proportionate to the offence, and not draconian, ‘cruel and unusual’ … Ms Meng is threatened with decades in prison
This is also a significant humiliation of President Trump personally, his own advisors apparently colluding to render him powerless and uninformed
The Meng case brings to mind the story of another sanctions-violating ‘target’ arrested at USA request, the great USA chess master and non-Zionist Jew, Bobby Fischer (1943-2008).
Born in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Fischer impressed the world with his genius, but, like Ms Meng became criminally indicted by the USA regime, for the ‘crime’ of playing chess in Yugoslavia when the Serb government was under USA ‘sanctions’. Harassed across the globe, Fischer was jailed in Japan in 2004-05 by embarrassed Japanese leaders, for this fake ‘crime’ which few people in the world thought was wrong. Fischer had been using his celebrity voice to strongly criticise the USA & Israeli governments, making him also a political target, much as Ms Meng is a political target due to her being a prominent citizen and quasi-princess of China.
The Japanese, loath to be the instrument of Fischer’s USA imprisonment, finally allowed Bobby to transit to Iceland where he was given asylum and residency. Living not far from Iceland’s NATO military base, Fischer became quickly and mysteriously struck with disease, and Fischer died in Reykjavik, perhaps a victim of a CIA-Mossad-Nato assassination squad.
The Chinese government, I am told, directly understands the power and role of Sheldon Adelson here, and Chinese inspectors are perhaps inside Adelson’s Macau properties as you read this. Perhaps Chinese officials may show up soon in Adelson’s casinos, and repeat the line of actor Claude Rains’ character in the 1942 film ‘Casablanca’ -
“I’m shocked, shocked, to find that gambling is going on in here!”
Seconded
http://www.atimes.com/article/did-trumps-enemies-try-to-derail-a-trade-deal-with-china/
Article suggests the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence which Mr Giraldi has commented on.
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/israels-fifth-column-2/
Three cheers for China!! May they wipe us all out.
Great links.
What we have to realize is that just as there is no real difference between Democrats and Republicans because they are both owned by the same people, so must we realize that in reality there is little difference between the leaders of the worlds countries because they are all owned by the same central banks. This is why Nate Rothschild famously stated “give me control of a countries money supply, and I care not who makes its laws”. All the world’s central banks are tied together by BIS, WB and IMF and the US marines. This is the reason Syria, Libya, NK and Venezuela have been taken down: Rothchild central bank control.
So this Huaiwei arrest almost certainly has nothing to do with the “trade war”, and is with certainly a hit by one side of the Kabal against the other. Zionist Nationalists versus Chabad Lubbovitz perhaps?
Jared Kushner has been lying pretty low lately and recently was stripped of his security clearance. He was linked to Kissilev the Russian ambassador, plus he was pushing Trump to help protect MBS in SA. I would bet that he is at the center of this storm.
I’m honestly shocked no one has stated the obvious: very, very few Americans would be likely to care if Sheryl Sandberg were arrested on dubious charges in China. I cant say I would be one of those few people.
I also should note that the crown prince of KSA is Mohammad bin Salman. Salman is his father, the king. The crown prince is Mohammad, son of (aka “bin”) Salman.
Lmao! Canada is a vassal state of the US. The US govt ordered Canada to arrest Meng, and Canada’s govt dutifully complied.
In many ways China does deviate from international norms, but of course so does the United States. As Tom Welsh pointed out, Chinese foreign policy is downright angelic compared to the US, even if you consider Tibet and Xinjiang to be illegitimately occupied territories (an argument I’m sympathetic to). Perhaps China would act as belligerently as the US does if China were the sole global superpower, but it’s not, so it’s fair to judge China favorably compared to the US.
It’s certainly abnormal in having a functioning democracy and the trust of 90% of its citizens.
Is there anything else that disqualifies it from normalcy?
Trump deserves it for hiring Bolton at all. Perhaps one might argue Trump was blackmailed into doing so but he doesn’t seem to be acting like a blackmailed man.
Yes. And “protectorate” is also wrong.
Mr. Unz, at no time since Ms. Wanzhou’s arrest have I felt myself in a position to judge that this was a strategically unwise or incautious act. It might be, but apparently I’m to be contrasted from so many of your readers, and you, simply for understanding myself to have an inadequate handle on the facts to make the call. That would be true, that my handle on the facts would be inadequate, even if I didn’t have personal knowledge of Huawei’s suspicious practices or their scale.
I worry that you don’t seem to evidence the presence of someone trusted who will go toe to toe with you as Devil’s Advocate. Too often, on affairs of too great a consequence, you come across too strongly, when the data doesn’t justify the confidence. A confident error is still an error and Maimonides’ advice on indecision notwithstanding, a confident error is a candidate for hubris, the worst kind of error. All of this, of course, assumes you make these arguments in good faith because if not the calculus changes mightily.
Too many of your readers evidence that they interpret this event and form an opinion of it based on nothing but this higher order syllogism:
After this higher order syllogism is accepted without due critique, evidence is sought to justify it and no further consideration of the possibilities is tallied.
At minimum you need to have run a permutation where you seriously consider that : it is well know to US operatives, if not to US citizens, you, and your readers, that Huawei is actively, constantly and maliciously waging covert war on the USA. You should at least consider this possibility. If true, this act may merely be a shot across the bow that notifies China of a readiness to expose things China may not wished exposed, and might stop endangering US citizens, if it were made aware such things stand to be exposed.
If that’s true, not only are you a fishing trawler captain causing distraction with a loudspeaker yelling at the captain of the destroyer that just fired the warning shot across the bow of a Chinese vessel that is likely covert PLA/N, but now you may be positioning your trawler to block the destroyer.
Do you really have enough information to know this is wise? Do you really know as much as the destroyer captain?
I will be away today, in the off chance you reply and I don’t immediately answer it is because I can’t.
@#6: The irrelevance and mind-numbing nonsense of your comments is only matched by your obdurate persistence in posting them. You are a Eugene Ionesco sui generis in the Comment section, minus the wit. I noted that other posters usually simply ignore you so you should be grateful for may attention.
Extradition is a regular part of the law and it’s administration. There are many formal treaties governing it. Canada probably isn’t doing anything weak or wrong now. The flabby thinking and weak agreement to accept US proposals of past politicians is probably where the blame lies. It seems to be like the evil situation Tony Blair brought about in the UK whereby the NatWest Three were extradited to the US despite the UK authorities having no case against them and their alleged victim not wanting it; and the Blair government evils besetting Julian Assange in the shape of both European Arrest warrants for offences not recognised in the UK and the risk of his being extradited to the US for receiving information in other countries.
Superb, as always, Ron Unz!
For someone who says he has no background in economics you you put your finger dead center on the money nexus of this “puppet run by another puppet controlled by another puppet dangling from the strings of a still bigger puppet” chain from hell.
I wish someone would read out the entire article, may be with photos of the culprits, on Youtube with subtitles in Chinese.
Nobody is suggesting that “the order” came from Bolton or that he could indeed give any such order. True his not telling Trump about what was about to happen bears a sinister interpretation.
I think what he means by normal are countries whose leaders are interested in the well being of their nation and the people they rule. No divided or corrupted loyalties to another nation.
By this standard the United States is clearly not a normal country.
Well said, Mr. Unz.
I was finding the arrest hard to believe, too.
One angle you did not mention, Cisco (U.S. company) of course until not too many years ago had a near-monopoly on the kind of network systems Huawei is selling as number one now (actually, I did not know of Huawei’s success there, thought of it as a handset maker), that may be a factor here.
There are a few Chinese or U.S. people of that descent on this site, mainly PRC-sympathetic, it would be very amusing if they were able to ignite a big discussion of your hypothetical reprisals
@ Anonymous [346] #10
For whatever is worth, if any.
During the bombing of Belgrade a missile fell on the Chinese Embassy. A local tv reporter approached a Chinese Embassy official and asked him. What are you going to do now? The answer was.
“Ask me this question forty years from now”
Strictly personal, Wow!
Instead of asking OTHERS (the proverbial “American People”), to do your fighting – for you,,,
YOU the Advocate, begin – YOU BEGIN. Get some friends together & BEGIN. YOU!!! If YOUR initiative gains traction (as with France’s Yellow Vests), we Americans will follow.
Show us the road to Lexington & Concord.
Jesus. This one could turn the lights off, heh..
sadly it is always “if if if”…no action is ever taken against the crime syndicate…
Yes that scrawny little weasel was sitting right next to Trump in that picture. It was on all the news programs.
Nice comment.
Yes, poor Bobby Fischer.
Fischer was another victim of Zionist controlled American imperialism. Yugoslavia, the child of Woodrow Wilson, became the victim of the Imperialist war Against Russia. Russia’s brother, and ally, Yugoslavia, was destroyed by the kind democrat gang administration of Wm (that was not sex), Clinton.
You complicate things by bringing up the Mafia boss. Who committed the actual crime? Who kidnapped the woman?
Excellent article, and an ingenious suggestion regarding the Adelson casinos. But I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for a casino shutdown. Having worked in the marketing end of the casino industry myself, I can tell you the most coveted demographic lists were always the Chinese players, words like fanatical and obsessive don’t even come close to describing their penchant for gambling. I could literally see casino shutdowns in China causing a national Gilet Jaune moment followed by the overthrow of the Communist Party LOL.
I would definitely welcome seeing more Ron Unz articles on current topics.
Any chance this is Democrat, Deep State types at State and Justice manufacturing this cluster-f in order to make Trump look unaware? This is a President that respects casinos. And business. If Bolton and Company pulled this from behind the scenes without Executive knowledge or authorization, is that even legal? More treason? But given the circumstances, how does all this even GET to Iran, hurt Iran at all? What was supposedly illegal was done in 2010. Are we certain bags of cash from the Chinese and Russians and Iran weren’t traveling about Democrat-ruled DC back then? Grabbing this chick helps the case against Iran? I’m at a loss as to how.
And so the thought of a more local political benefit/purpose, stirring a diplomatic shit-storm on Trump’s watch, something he’d have to take responsibility for. To start a near war, sort of like the Bay of Pigs. Operatives, pulling tricks, writing checks the President then has to cover, looking like an unelectable mook throughout.
I’m happy to give the AIPAC kiddies full credit, I just don’t see the damage to Iran in all this. For crying out loud, we carted $500 billion cash over to Iran under Obama’s watch, what, 2013 or 2014ish? I don’t know how we skip over THAT, to get to trade shenanigans in 2010, also taking place under Obama’s watch. What was Holder doing when he was AG after all, why no action then? If it’s Israeli-driven today, why wasn’t Israel pushing Holder to take action against Huawei back in 2010?
Makes no sense.
How is the USA a “normal” country in any sense of the word? It once was truly great among the nations of the world but that ship sailed looooong back.
We invade for fake “freedom”, inject the poison of homo mania into nations that do not do the bidding of the homos and/or bend to the will of the chosen ones, pretend it’s all for some good cause then invite the survivors to displace the founding stock of this country. You call that “normal”??
We are nothing more than a vehicle for every kind of degenerate (((loser))) with cash to use our men and women as their private mercenaries. We spread filth around the place, destroy nations and proclaim ourselves as the peace-makers with the shrill voice of a worn out street prostitute on kensingtion ave (philly).
We are like that hoe, living out the last days of her aids infested body, with a grudge on the world for something that was completely of our (((own))) making. Philly might have been the birthplace of this country but camden is where we are all headed. And looking at China, we are dysfunctional beyond repair. Of course we still have quite a few things the Chinese might want to emulate (no the SJW versions but the read deal) but looking at our other maladies, they probably won’t who’ll blame them?
Gosh I hope Agent Orange gets a copy of this article. But I am afraid he is surrounded by Bolton-type traitors.
Yes it was s Portuguese colony. Interesting that Persian traders including Jews were in Macau going back st least to 500 AD probably more.
Ron, have you sent this article to the Chinese ambassador in DC yet?
Strange that the Chinese let Adelson in. The Macau casinos have thrived for a long time. The Portuguese left valuable casinos and the Chinese let the Jews in soon after the Portuguese left.
It makes sense that foreign casino operators would want to move into Macau, but why would China let foreigners in?
Could it be that one of the largest investors in China since the mid 1970s Richard Blum husband of Dianne Feinstein has something to do with it??
She’s as much the Senator representing China as a Senator representing California.
Another interesting aspect of all this is the “suicide” of Physics Professor Zhang Shoucheng at Stanford just a few hours after Meng was arrested on Dec 1. According to reliable Chinese sources and widespread reporting on social media Zhang was the conduit to China from Silicone Valley. He was richly rewarded by Chinese investment in his US companies. IMHO the Chinese understand the role of Israel and Adelson in US politics but are cautious in going this far. The Chinese are taking the light touch approach with Trump and his Adelson selected neocons. A Chinese businessman Guo WenGui with the highest connections to the Chinese elites and security services has sought political asylum in the USA. On the internet he daily speaks to the Chinese diaspora (in Mandarin) on the complex developments in Chinese official corruption. The NY Times has now started to take him seriously (good idea ) and reports that he and Steve Bannon have formed an alliance to expose Chinese government activities. You can read all this in the NY Times. Unz should translate Guo Wengui into English and publish his commentaries. In my analysis he is usually right about China and has shown remarkable predictive powers. He knows how and what the Chinese think, where the bones are buried and what comes next. He and Bannon plan to reveal the facts about the recent suicide in France of another prominent Chinese businessman Wang Jian who was Chairman of Hainan Airlines parent company.
This article by Mr. Unz is a good example of why people should read and support the Unz Review. No one is better equipped to shed light on otherwise unmentioned interests behind mainstream news events like this one.
Kudos for making a smart suggestion that no doubt will be heard by people who could carry it out.
Good article, but it is only scratching the surface.
Many things would be explained if somebody would find out what is the volume of US investment in China, and what percentage of it is Jewish.
That would shed light why the rabid Jewish press in US so bestially attacking Trump, after Trump started to impose tariffs on Chinese goods.
I do not know, but I could guess that Trump reached deep into Jewish profits.
We have no choice than wait what will happen to tariffs after Trump will be replaced.
Canada declared an end to participating in combat operations in Afghanistan in July 2011 and withdrew its combat forces, leaving a dwindling number of advisors to Afghan forces. The last Canadian soldier departed Afghanistan in March 2014. You are spot on regarding Bolton’s certifiability.
Trump has been totally phagocyted by the Neo-Cons in the foreign policy. The two pillars of the neocons foreign policy are now Saudi Arabia and Israel. Trump is benefitting from the neo-cons intelligence and their powerful financial network that he is convinced would help in his reelection.
Once he is re-elected then he may decrease his reliance on them but for the next few years the jewish lobby will prevail in Trump’s foreign policy. Unless they are not able to protect Trump from falling under the democrats assaults or been eliminated from power, they are on for more wars, more troubles and more deaths. History will place Trump near Bush junior as neo-cons puppets responsible for the largest destruction of countries since WWII.
Doesn’t really address the core problem.
Interesting that she was arrested in the Chinese colony of Vancouver BC. Maybe the Canadian government is asserting sovereignty over Vancouver at long last.
That must have been frightening. There she was sitting in the VIP lounge surrounded by deferential airline clerks as usual and suddenly she’s under arrest.
The most disappointing thing about this whole incident, so far, is China’s timidity in dealing with America.
Holding some C level former Canadian diplomat? Come on China, prove you’re a serious nation, you can do much, much better.
Canada has been a vassal state of the U.S. since it stopped being a vassal state of the U.K. in the 1960′s.
More delusional than when in 1957 the US government gave Iran a nuclear reactor and weapons grade uranium? In his latter years Khashoggi ‘s relative, the weapons dealer Adnan Khashoggi, much later mused on what the US was trying to achieve by giving Iran vast amounts of armaments, when all it did was set off an arms race in the region. America then switched to Iraq as its cop on the beat and gave them anything they asked for, and were placatory of Saddam when he started talking crazy. This was under the US government least attentive to Israel. Yes things should be more balanced as Steven Walt suggests
If it wants to create the conditions for a final settlement of the Palestinian problem, then America should be more even handed but it must also be very cautious about Iran. We don’t know who will be in power there in the future and history shows that once those ME counties are given an inch they take a mile.
Saudi Arabia seems quite sensible, its liking for US gov bonds that even Americans think offer too low a rate of interest is easily explained as payment for US protection. Killing Khashoggi that way was a dreadful moral and foreign policy mistake from someone who is too young for the amount of authority he has been given, but the victim did not beg for death like more than a few Uygurs are doing right now. The CIA agent China rounded up with the help of it’s network of double agents in the US were doubtless glad to have their interrogation terminated.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2018-10-20/vancouver-is-drowning-in-chinese-money
Some sweeteners from Adelson are likely in the Tsunami of dirty Chinese money, which are amusingly being laundered in Canadian casinos. As Walt points out the Chinese elite want bolt holes and bank accounts in north America. By the way most of the ill gotten gains are from sale of opiates such as fentanyl.
Yes that will work, especially when added to what China is already doing in targeting farmers who supported Trump, so he is definitely not going to be reelected now you have explained all this to them, and you are also opening up Harvard to their children, which can only redound to the detriment of white gentiles. Deliberate pouring of the vials of wrath or just accidentally spilling them? I am begining to wonder.
Someone commits a crime while wearing a hat, and you blame the hat? What’s wrong with you?
Thank you, Ron, for a clear-headed and insightful article.
There are however, two tiny infelicities, which I would not want for them to distract from the article’s merit.
First, I think the Saudi Arabian Prince you are referring to is Prince Mohammed bin Salman, not “Prince Salman”. “Prince Mohammed” would be the abbreviated form of his name. “Bin” is of course the Arabic equivalent of the Hebrew “ben” indicating paternity, rather than a middle name, so “Salman” is not his surname. “Prince Salman” would refer to the current Saudi King before he was King, rather than to the current Prince.
Second, maybe the hypothetical of China seizing Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook is not the best analogy since I, and I suspect others who are aware of her key role in empowering and enriching a deceptive and parasitical industry, would not be terribly troubled if China seized her. Indeed, we might consider it a public service. Admittedly, it is hard to find a good analogy for a prominent female executive of a US national champion company since so many of our prominent companies are predatory rather than productive and scorn their native country rather than serve it.
.
The unmistakable style is there.
“America is not in any danger.” America is in very great danger, but only from within.
Almost half of all millenials believe that Capitalism is evil and that the Socialism should be the guiding economic principle of this nation. When you point out that it has failed for every nation in history that has tried it, notably the Soviet Union and more recently Venezuela, they retort that it is because those countries “did it wrong” and that “we will do it right.” When you ask for specifics as what they “did wrong” that we will “do right” they stare at you wordlessly as if you are the one who is an idiot.
It should also be pointed out that a vast majority of Democrats think that Ocasio-Cortez is brilliant and that we need more legislators like her.
What if Ms. Meng, was giving Iranian dissidents phones and other equipment to undermine the Government of Iran, starting another color revolution, that sucks in America and Israel? What if the Trump administration asked that this not be done in order to end the endless “revolutions” that have been happening and bankrupting our country and threatening Israel? What if the sanctions are benefiting Iran’s government too? China was allowed to become so large at our expense when we opened up trade and moved businesses over there, but this was to keep them from being too cozy with Soviet Russia, just ask Nixon.
Part of the Zionist plan for a Zionist NWO was laid by David Rockefeller when he sent Kissinger to China to open up Chinas slave labor to the NWO types like Rockefeller and the Zionist controlled companies in the U.S. and part of the plan was the deindustrialization of America thus bringing down the American standard of living while raising the standard of living in China.
I will never believe the fake disagreement between the Zionist controlled U.S. and the Chinese government as long as G.M and Google and the other companies that have shut down their operations in the U.S. and opened operations in China, it is all a NWO plan to bring down we Americans to third world status and then meld all of us into a Zionist satanic NWO.
The enemy is not at the gates, the enemy is in the government and its name is Zionism and the Zionist NWO!
I like the idea stated in this article.
FYI, Mar 25, 2016 Is China Ready to Challenge the Dollar?
Introduction to the report: Is China Ready to Challenge the Dollar? Internationalization of the Renminbi and Its Implications for the United States.
This is Ron’s best-ever article, and maybe anyone’s best-ever article.
sand tribe gamble house I am NOT allow. work hard technology 18 hour day. I am not fear bn am remain caution.
?By Ann Devroy
The Washington Post
WASHINGTON
President Clinton Thursday reversed course on China and renewed its trade privileges despite what he said was Beijing’s lack of significant progress on human rights.
Echoing the case made by George Bush when he was president, Clinton said he was convinced the Chinese would take more steps to improve human rights if the issue were separated from the threat of trade sanctions.
“This decision offers us the best opportunity to lay the basis for long-term sustainable progress on human rights and for the advancement of our other interests with China,” he said at a news conference announcing his decision to extend China’s most-favored-nation (MFN) trade status.
To demonstrate what he stressed was his administration’s continuing concern about human rights in China, Clinton said he was banning the import of Chinese munitions and taking several other small steps to support the pro-democracy cause in China.
But his action stopped well short of appeals by Senate Majority Leader George J. Mitchell, D-Maine, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for selected sanctions on some Chinese products as a way to penalize China for failing to improve human rights. Both said they would introduce legislation that continues a link between trade privileges and human rights improvements.”
http://tech.mit.edu/V114/N27/china.27w.html
Canada has tangled with the US in the past over foreign policy issues, specifically the US Trading with the Enemy Act of 1917. Think International MultiFoods of Minnesota and its Canadian subsidiary Robin Hood Flour Mills regarding grain exports to Cuba and China c. 1960. Thanks to NAFTA, Canada is more integrated into the US than it was before NAFTA. But it has been a big win for many Canadians with the sharp narrowing of retail price differences between Canada and the US.
The irony is that is rich Chinese who have captured some of the best neighborhoods in Vancouver and Toronto without firing a shot. Once the case of the Chinese executive in Vancouver blows over, Canada’s tax agency needs to go after Chinese expats living in multi million dollar homes in Canada and paying little or no Canadian income tax.
The deliberate US bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999 was the high water mark of the imperium. The days are long gone when even rabid neocons would try that stunt again. Indeed as the US begins to face a multi polar world, it is highly likely that prominent Neocons will be targeted for arrest under UN war criminal charges. Already, Kissinger, Rumsfeld and Bush II have had to leave certain countries quickly or to forgo visits to countries
where arrest warrants were pending.
Great article. I have been wondering how China could adequately respond. This suggestion is perfect.
Outstanding article! Once again Ron Unz cogently diagnoses a major problem and proposes a brilliant, non-obvious solution.
But will China’s leadership risk alienating Israel and its psycho leader Netanyahu (who by the way is just as crazy as the crazies in Washington and Riyadh)? My FFWN colleagues Jeremy Rothe-Kushel and Greg McCarron argue that Israel is funneling tech to China and Russia to bring down the US empire and grab an even more powerful place in a multipolar world than they have had in the unipolar one. If China sees the Likudniks as a necessary ally in their struggle to unseat the US hegemon, a struggle that will be decided by dominance in the tech sector, they might not be willing to go after Mr. Likud USA and leading Bibi backer Sheldon Adelson.
This wasn’t a bolt out of the blue. Tension has been building for a while, and not just because of tariffs. Lots of Westerners were bugging out of China before this arrest.
Americans are in the dark about what’s going on in China unless they happen to live there, and I’ve been following some of the people who do. Since about last summer, foreigners in China have faced more harassment than usual. This means that China is having more problems with the West than usual.
I suspect that what’s happened is that Western elites have finally realized that the Chinese are starting to outcompete them, which is entirely their fault, and have belatedly responded with a brazen power play along the lines of the 99 embassy strike, which Ron is correct to compare to the arrest of this executive.
However, this is not 1999, and there will be consequences. Most likely deadly ones, although I doubt there will be overt military action.
I’m not sure Adelson could put a stop to this. There are bigger forces at work, and he may be influential, but he’s just one guy. Ultimately his casinos are small potatoes compared to what’s at stake here.
{The days are long gone when even rabid neocons would try that stunt again.}
You are probably right, but being infected with the rabies virus, one never knows…
As Ron put it above: [but once it has seized control of the central nervous system, the animal, big brain and all, becomes a helpless puppet.]
Chinese have long memories and are no pushovers. To wit, Hainan Island incident.
Chinese deliberately rammed a US spy plane, and forced it to land on Hainan.
Chinese further humiliated US by keeping the crew until US issued some ambiguous ‘Sorry’ statement, paid some cash. But Chinese were not done: they did not allow the EP-3 to fly out. They stripped it and disassembled it, and only then allowed US to take back the pieces to US (via a Russian cargo plane).
“..she could receive up to thirty years in federal prison for allegedly having conspired in 2010 to violate America’s unilateral economic trade sanctions against Iran.
World peace and American national security interests are being sacrificed in order to harshly enforce the Israel Lobby’s international sanctions campaign against Iran, and we should hardly be surprised that the National Security Adviser John Bolton, one of America’s most extreme pro-Israel zealots, had personally given the green light to the arrest. ”
– The Israel-firster Bolton does not care about Israeli espionage:
1996: “Israel systematically steals American technology with both military and civilian applications. The Israelis then reverse engineer this US-developed technology and use it in their own exports with considerably reduced research and development costs. …
2011: There is evidence that Israel stole Patriot missile avionics to incorporate into its Arrow system and that it used US technology obtained in its Lavi fighter development program – which cost the US taxpayer about $1.5 billion – to help the Chinese develop their J-10 fighter….
… Israeli citizens residing in the US stole sensitive technology to manufacture artillery gun tubes, obtained classified plans for a reconnaissance system, and passed sensitive aerospace designs to unauthorized users.
An Israeli company was caught monitoring a Department of Defense telecommunications system to obtain classified information, while other Israeli entities targeted avionics, missile telemetry, aircraft communications, software systems, and advanced materials and coatings used in missile re-entry.”
http://ariwatch.com/OurAlly/IsraeliMilitaryAndIndustrialEspionage.htm
2013: “U.S. Furious With Israel After Sale of Advanced Military Technology to China”
https://www.algemeiner.com/2013/12/22/u-s-furious-with-israel-after-sale-of-advanced-military-technology-to-china/
Ron, even more devious would be for Chinese to do something minimal with Sheldon’s casinos to force a release of the abducted woman, then wait. And wait. Wait for a year or two, when everybody has forgotten about this……then invite Sheldon to China to “celebrate” something or other about the casinos, and then grab him on some manufactured “crime” and hold him indefinitely until the scum cries uncle. Give neocon psychos a taste of their own poison.
But the elites in America would care a great deal and they would raise hell in elite channels such as newspapers and TV shows.
Please translate that into symbolic logic.
I don’t get it?
Without firing a shot, Wall Street accomplished what the Continental Army failed to accomplish.
http://www.historynet.com/invasion-of-canada-during-the-american-revolutionary-war.htm
China doesn’t hold a jack, let alone a royal flush. Alas, you have been eating way too much MSG laced Chinese food on Christmases over the years. As to China nabbing Sheryl Sandburg, most “Americans” wouldn’t give a rat’s arse and most likely throw in Mark Zuckerberg in the bargain. And as to Adelson, that grotesquely narcissistic buffoon, he and his fellow tribesmen in casino racket are hellbound, after one too many helpings at their own Chinese buffets. Wasps, notwithstanding their collective stings will die out and yet the WASP who are latent will rise to the occasion to reclaim not only America from the wanderers but also from their far east agents. China will be put back in its proper place and the first arrow from the quiver of the much maligned Christian West has been shot… let the mother of all wars commence!
You’re right. Trump hired Bolton and sat right next to him at the US China negotiation.
may attention? No comprendre! What does it mean?
Echos of Gypsyland?
Money – lots of money.
Any crushing of an American initiative though using Adelson as you suggest would only work once, and at the cost of losing irreplaceable leverage they will certainly need in future. I think they would prefer keep Adelson ect happy for the long term influence they can weld over US politics. This is not a one time deal for existential stakes, but an ongoing long-term relationship in which the growth of China’s power relative to the US depends on lulling the US into thinking it is winning and will continue to win. Trump is not forever, but after he goes China will certainly be dealing with the Israel Lobby, which would not be very happy about having their hammerlock on US foreign policy exposed. In fact, the US Deep State might well be forced to prevent anything similar ever happening again by hamstringing the Israel Lobby’s money power over party politics. Hmmm.
Bolton is a sick man, but Mike Pompeo is the man with the real power. The Secretary of State has always been the top cabinet post. Pompeo has the air of certainty of a man happily preparing to commence the Final War – Battle of Armageddon. Sadly, our clueless President seems oblivious to their subterfuge.
“I hope someone in China is reading this article.”
It’s hard to believe that they wouldn’t be.
Who is gonna pay for the meal?
If China wants to become the worlds leading power, it will ally with any country. Maybe letting Adelelson into Macao was part of the deal. There must have been a very good reason for letting him in to the very profitable casino business.
The only thing that is going to be wiped by China is their own msg ladden behinds…
The “law” may be on your side; but on whose side are the lawyers and judges?
Quaint that you believe the “law” still matters.
Very. Very good Why is that invasion never ever ever mentioned in our history books?
Already, Deep State has warned off interfering.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-13/trump-warned-not-interfere-prosecution-huawei-cfo
So what, the United States is illegitimately occupying 50 States.
She will really get “nailed” by some big badass sista in the American pokey…
I’d venture to guess that the order more likely came from Secretary of State Pompeo. He has the legal power to act independently, and is just as crazed about Iran as is Netanyahu. Ultimately this is all about Iran.
Apart from all the reasons you speculated upon the Jewish liking for the Chinese (and to lesser extent, the Indians, think Pichai, Nadella etc.), it could also be the much touted refuge that Jews escaping Nazis found in Shanghai but to my mind, it’s most likely the guilt of pushing Indian opium down the throat of Chinese… guess they are just making up for it.
I’m pretty sure most Facebookers wold celebrate.
The Chinese ruling class should put the screws to Shelly Adelson by squeezing more bribery money out of Adelson’s gambling dens in China and its environs. I agree.
The American Empire’s ruling class has been captured by Deep State elements who put the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States. Seems obvious.
President Trump has nothing but love in his heart for Shelly Adelson, but Trumpy doesn’t love Shelly so much that he would accede to all Adelson’s demands as to how to treat Israel’s regional adversary, Iran.
I wrote this in August of 2018, still stands:
Trumpy loves Jew GOP donor Shelly Adelson.
Shelly Adelson pushes open borders mass immigration and an Israel First foreign policy for the United States.
Adelson wanted 1) a nuclear bomb detonated in Iran as a show of strength and 2) Adelson wanted the US military to invade Iran and 3) Adelson wanted the Iran nuclear deal killed and 4) Adelson wanted the US embassy moved to Jerusalem.
Trumpy ignored Adelson on the nuclear attack on Iran and the invasion of Iran, and Trumpy moved a satellite office of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Trumpy also killed the Iran deal negotiated by Obama and other globalizer elements.
Almost made me laugh with mouth wide open and spit out my iced tea when I read the subtitle. Thanks. Good suggestion. What an outrageous situation. I am afraid I have been completely asleep on this one.
With any luck Adelson would be dead before then.
These events are all rather painful to sort out and take sides on, because even if there were no sanctions, no “illegal” selling of phones to Iran and no kidnapping by Canadian police on behalf of Washington, China is no friend of ours for a variety of reasons. Some economic and political but mostly cultural.
No easy answers.
Powerful, brilliant and laser-like in its scintillating aim at what plagues this planet.
Kudos to you Sir!
And funny too!
Even if I have to agree with this commenter’s observation
What this incident reminds me of, is the forced landing of Bolivian president Evo Morales’ presidential diplomatic plane.
It showed that the Z-usa is nearly the unilateral power, and that national sovereignty does not really exist in the world today. All those comments about how Canada is somehow responsible are a joke. Canada is as much a stooge as is the United States, which has been under absolute zio-domination since at least before WWI. Duh.
As Mr. Unz points out, the White House was likely as surprised by this event as was the Chinese executive. Donald Trump no more controls the levers of international intrigue than Donald Duck.
The genius of suggesting that China actually go after one of the ((uber-scoundrels))- who really is a player in these grotesque enormities, is pure.. well – genius.
Yes, this is exactly what I was thinking reading Ron’s excellent blog. Opium worked on China thanks to vendor’s military might, but even more thanks to the corruptubility of the locals. Casinos have replaced opium and they work thanks to exactly the same reasons.
In other words, I am sure that there is quite a complex internal Chinese political game behind this event, covered by questions such as Why Ms Meng? Why now? Who in China benefits from Ms Meng being put away for 10 years on some laughingly made up charges (next time I cross my local street I should be more careful – I may be breaching some US law).
The horrible Jews (meaning not all of the Jews) are the World’s experts in human corruptability and the Chinese are among the most corruptable humans on the planet (thanks to Millenia old bureaucracy). There is a total, absolute zero chance that Ron’s brilliant suggestion would ever be implemented for some very good/bad Chinese internal reasons.
But is it not amazing how US always make sure that the ordinary Chinese do not forget insults and injuries even if they were prone to forgetfulness, which they are not, and stick their fingers into Chinese eyes every 20 years. Has there ever been a more obnoxious nation on the face of this planet than US?
Where in the hell have you been? The United States became a socialist nation in the mid 1930s. To confirm it, take a look at the latest Farm Bill approved by both houses two days ago.
Today’s companion piece (one of the two articles published daily on UNZ) by Lihn Dihn discusses Japanese society… now that is law-abiding, sensible amd strongly disposed to peace society. China is nothing of the sort and furthermore, it can implode at any minute, given that they, the communists do not know what to do with the half billion who are not rising with the financial tide.
Most importantly – homogeneous.
All the dying USA has left is its obscene nuclear-filled mercenary military. That’s what makes it the most dangerous country to have ever existed on this planet.
Just as Little England was able to molest Big India, Japan can ravage China, again, given the opportunity…
“When the Arab Spring erupted in 2010, one of the first things people noticed was the very visible role social media seemed to play. Many began to call the series of political uprisings “Twitter Revolutions” and a lively debate broke out about the importance of the new technology.”
https://www.forbes.com/sites/gregsatell/2014/01/18/if-you-doubt-that-social-media-has-changed-the-world-take-a-look-at-ukraine/#258de2e4a2c7
“(Reuters) – A Chinese telecommunications equipment company has sold Iran’s largest telecom firm a powerful surveillance system capable of monitoring landline, mobile and internet communications, interviews and contract documents show.” oh no here we go to war.
“Human rights groups say they have documented numerous cases in which the Iranian government tracked down and arrested critics by monitoring their telephone calls or internet activities. Iran this month set up a Supreme Council of Cyberspace, headed by President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who said it would protect “against internet evils,” according to Iranian state television.”
“The ZTE-TCI documents also disclose a backdoor way Iran apparently obtains U.S. technology despite a longtime American ban on non-humanitarian sales to Iran – by purchasing them through a Chinese company.
ZTE’s 907-page “Packing List,” dated July 24, 2011, includes hardware and software products from some of America’s best-known tech companies, including Microsoft Corp, Hewlett-Packard Co, Oracle Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Dell Inc, Juniper Networks Inc and Symantec Corp.
ZTE has partnerships with some of the U.S. firms. In interviews, all of the companies said they had no knowledge of the TCI deal. Several – including HP, Dell, Cisco and Juniper – said in statements they were launching internal investigations after learning about the contract from Reuters.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iran-telecoms/special-report-chinese-firm-helps-iran-spy-on-citizens-idUSBRE82L0B820120322
Thanks renfro. Except for a few smoke-filled days when they shut off the air vents at work, we escaped mostly unscathed here in the Bay area. With the rain over the past couple of weeks, the danger has abated.
End of the year is always a busy time, so I haven’t had a chance to drop by here for a bit, but Ron’s articles are always a powerful draw. Hope you are doing well on the other coast.
Yes, you are right. I meant to say that the region was sheltered from mainland control.
Having done business in China for over 10 years, I can unequivocally state that you are full of shit in your assessment. Don’t just believe everything you read in the MSM – get out in the world and form your own impressions, and you are less likely to sound like an ignoramus.
I second the idea. If we could get some patriotic billionaire to fund it, we could buy our congress-critters back.
There’s just so many “human’s rights” problems all around the world. Oh where to begin, needs more revolution, when we finally reach Zion, it’ll be like the Matrix heavenly one,. Oh I can’t wait.
There you go, Mr. Price. That’s getting down to the nitty-gritty of it.
The AIPAC crowd looks politically stronger than it really is because the big corporations and other powerful lobbies don’t really have a dog in the Middle Eastern fight and let it have its way. Another big political player on Capitol Hill will push back if its interests are threatened, as the Baker/Bush Big Oil faction did in the early ’90s.
My guess is that the trade war with China is a deep state project, not the free-lancing of an aberrant Executive-in-Chief. That’s one reason that the big corporations with business interests in China have refrained from openly criticizing Trump. Corporate America is terrified by the Made in China 2025 initiative because it could be the beginning of the end for Boeing, Cisco, Qualcomm, GM and ultimately New York as the world’s leading financial center.
The end goal is probably to keep China out of certain industry sectors and key chokepoints of the supply chain.
The Meng arrest seems to have been intentionally provocative. They were probably hoping for an overreaction from China because they would rather have a short, intense conflict with a resolution while Trump is still in office than a long simmering exchange of tariffs that don’t fundamentally change the big picture.
There have also been some recent stories critical of China for “printing money.” It may be trying to protect its banking sector from an implosion that we were hoping for.
Adelson would certainly be an opportune target for China, but I’d be careful if I were you about making overt suggestions to a foreign adversary. The AIPAC/ADL crowd loves it when they can paint their critics as enemies of America.
When Huawei first started, their India branch stole software from Cisco, and that gave them a leg up. Since then, they have been innovative and surpassed Cisco. They are about to beat us with their 5G deployment.
China, having aligned with Russia, in support of Iran, has been in the cross-hairs of the cabal in the past years. Of course they have been doing business with Iran, but our unilateral sanctions isn’t international law, and kidnapping Meng from the transit lounge (which does not entail entering Canada) is an amazing violation of international law and demonstration of our thuggish behavior. It is also a slap in the face of Canadian sovereignty.
Your right Trump is the corruption king,always has been always will be,the French people call Macron the president of the wealthy,and we can/could call Trump the president of the wealthy as he twist and turns in the breeze with his huge tax cut including himself for the wealthy while the working class was handed a bag of peanuts but without the peanuts merely a bag of shucks I’m sure some would call it something else.Trump didn’t have a clue as to what the agreement with Iran contained but Adelson and other Jews didn’t like it so it had to go,no wonder they call his supporters the deplorable’s….
Could you expand on this?
All I’ve found is some vague information about “back doors” etc. within their hardware/software.
I say vague because not much tech info there.
Let’s assume that I know something about hardware and software, so you can hit me with any tech “mumbo-jumbo”; I guess I’ll be able to get it.
Since there’s an economic war going on, China would not target ANY US business in China. No point scare off foreign investment.
Grabbing Canadian or American individuals doing un-desirable political activities is a suitable respond.
Ron, this is a great idea. While I’m no fan of China’s ruthless business policies of intellectual theft, industrial espionage, currency devaluation at our expense, sweat shops, animal cruelty, and flimsy and toxic manufactured items; I do think this could be a marvelous opportunity to take a healthy swipe at Adelson.
What’s taking so long for the diabolical Adelson, Soros, Redstone, Kissenger, etc. to drop dead? Their hanging on prolongs the misery of the world.
And what’s hilarious is the Southern Baptist and Pentecostal support for Israel, even though Adelson makes his money from casino gambling, something they are supposed to abhor. The cognitive dissonance is amazing. And it is these same southern, Appalachian, and Midwestern rednecks line up in Walmart and Harbor Freight to buy items made in a China where Christians are relentlessly persecuted.
Though I would tend to give some credence to Mr. Psuedo’s comment, as far as not truly knowing what’s going on behind the scenes here, I do agree wholeheartedly with this post. The suggestion to go after the Big Man Adelson’s gambling empire is a great one. I’m no fan of gambling to begin with, but it’s his support of the massive hispanic illegal immigration into America purely due to his need for cheap labor in Vegas is what makes me hate the guy.* Could he not pay Americans in the casinos and hotels? Is that $5/hr difference going to bankrupt his operation? How much money do you need?
There is a lot that should be done about the IP theft and pure espionage that’s been going on for a few decades with so many mainland Chinese people living here, but this Iran sanctions business shows that so many of our government moves are just made to please the neocons and Israel. (BTW, I don’t give a damn about the IP theft from Hollywood – they deserve that.) If this IP stuff and actual espionage to damage US “defense” capabilities is SO IMPORTANT, why are we letting millions of Chinese into the country on 10-year tourist visa, and millions of others illegal immigrant Chinese, then millions of graduate students working on all types of research?
BTW, I’ll write some more, but, for the China-lovers on here, I really get along very well with the many Chinese people I know here (and have known in China). It’s just that, if you’re going to have a country, you can’t let millions of people in that won’t assimilate (due to “millions!”)
* I’m kinda familiar with Miss Lindsey Graham of S. Carolina who is one of the butt-boys of Sheldon Adelson, again due to Adelson’s greed with his gambling empire. S. Carolinians really never gave a damn about on-line gambling, and they don’t want illegal immigration more than anyone else, but the Senator from
SCNevada was big into that stuff… not exactly representin’ his peoples.
Interesting.
Quick link:
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/11/21/world/steve-bannon-billionaire-guo-wengui-accuse-china-crimes-people-massive-scale/#.XBKcwdsza1s
Adelson is Meyer Lansky 2.01. Organized crime is the third leg of American empire. Through it via Chinese organized crime the China’s communist party hold on power will be penetrated and cracked. Corruption always works; it can open the most secure locks.
Obviously you are out of your mind.
It may be a quibble here, Ron, or my understanding of “increasingly” here. In my opinion, the Deep State has metastasized since the end of WWII as the OSS morphed into the CIA, etc. However, during the Cold War years, even with the Bay of Pigs, banana republic revolutions here and there and all that, the US Government’s foreign policy was pretty coherent and not at all delusional on the large scale. The idea was to contain Communism, and that was successful in the arenas in which America was worried about*.
I have seen the stupidity start since the end of the Cold War, starting during the presidency of the dude for who the flags are still at half-damn-mast (WTH, people, why not just buy shorter flagpoles?) Once the US was the world’s sole superpower, there were loads of Neocons with big ideas and Deep State operatives that would have been out of jobs without something to do. That something was to try to arbitrarily rule the world as they, or the puppetmasters saw fit. It’s only just now that they are running into 1 or 2 big powers that are not up for taking that anymore.
(As an American, why do I write “they” instead of “we”? I’ll explain that in a later comment. All very good discussion here, but I gotta go…)
.
* Yeah, we truly dropped the ball for 5 decades on the INTERNAL Cold War.
I always find it weird when people who dislike America side with China….China is as bad as America, and actually copies lots of the worst things about America.
I suppose its too hard emotionally to just accept that no one is good these days, and it’s tempting to root for China if you hate America…
Pretty silly.
If I was utu, I’d suspect this was an example of Jews trying to cozy up to China now that America is going down lol (I don’t actually think Ron’s opinion is anything other than sincere)
I really could care less about this arrest of Huawei CFO. In fact, if it works to discourage more traveling or immigration to the US by Chinese citizens it would be a good thing. Canada and America have both been under seige by a Chinese invasion for the past 2 decades. Enough is enough!
But I also despise Zionists and there’s no bigger Zionist than Sheldon Adelson. Any plan to knock this treasonous rat down a peg or two is a good plan, and Ron’s plan sounds brilliant.
If the Chinese love the Jews so much, they can have them. Take them all, please.
America is suffocating from their choke hold on us.
That would be smart. It would be even smarter if PRC bans all casinos altogether. Quite a few robber barons would squirm.
Chinese technology in exchange for iranian oil obviously causes problems for the west especially if the technology involves long range guided missiles.The best part is the technology was stolen from america in the first place.Good man ron,keep coming up with these great stories.lol
I did reread the article again and I do agree with UNZ that China could efficiently retaliate, but I am afraid that it is out of question. US is still most lucrative market for Chinese goods so China will not rock the boat.
One Chinese lady sitting in US prison for 30 years will have no effect on Chinese leadership.
This will only be a lesson for corporate leadership of China. They will still be selling products to Iran.
The only countermeasure will be warning to Chinese executives not to travel to US and Canada.
This is new practice. And Chinese will have to find out if EU countries will follow this Canadian obedience to US.
I do not know. it may go either way.
I’m sure Pence is also well aware of this arrest. He’s been railing against Chinese hardware/spyware for a while now. Pence, Bolton, Pompeo, Rosenstein are all involved in this. Zionists are getting impatient. Iran must be squeezed to death, but it’s still effing alive because of China and Russia.
This arrest is an ultimate show of force to China, about who’s really in charged in the world: bow to Israel like everyone else!
“…a fantastically sly way of screwing the Big Jews.” Uh huh. So, when that 40 foot Menorah in Washington is thrown into the Potomac, with AIPAC designated as a foreign entity, and the ADL is prohibited from interacting with Congress or American Law Enforcement Agencies pursuant to the 1st Amendment of the Constitution, when taxpayer dollars no longer underwrite the costs of Holocaust Museums, and our children in public schools are no longer indoctrinated on that topic, when our leaders are forbidden to perform religious rituals at the Wailing Wall as stipulated in the 1st Amendment, and the Federal Reserve Act is repealed as an Unconstitutional entity, with our debt to that entity being repudiated, along with the Kosher Tax and Hate Crime Laws, and when the exportation of our weapons to Israel, in addition to billions of dollars worth of foreign aid are discontinued, then I’ll share that sentiment.
Someone should translate this article into Mandarin.
It’s called politics. All smiles and handshakes are fake. It’s all kabuki theater.
All the world is a stage…
ive been watching China’s interaction/ sycophancy of American jews for years. It provides insight into how outsiders view the Zionist control. They are openly in awe of our ((( Mandarins)))
The British Empire? Well, at least they built infrastructure and civil institutions in their dominion.
Agree, but I think Mr. Unz’s last sentence here is dead wrong: “We should actually be a bit grateful to Prince Mohammed since without him America would clearly have the most insane government anywhere in the world. As it stands, we’re merely tied for first.”
I would posit that nobody can outdo the United Sociopaths of America….Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Somalia, etc. etc…
It will never happen.
Well, this may be about a whole lot more than Iran.
Huawei is accused of industrial espionage and Bolton told PBS this is part of the reason Meng was arrested.
Interesting fact: libertarians have very strong opinions on intellectual property and patents. They generally piss on them as impediments to a free market, which is their god.
Ron Unz is a libertarian.
WSJ says Trump was warned by deep state officials not to interfere:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-13/trump-warned-not-interfere-prosecution-huawei-cfo
Pretty much.
Especially ” its too hard emotionally to just accept that no one is good these days”.
There’s something going on in Russia as we speak, which entails a mass exodus of Jews from that country via a program called “On Wings of Eagles”. This outfit is comprised of Christians and Jews, and they’re arranging flights for Jewish families from Russia to Israel. France, too, is in the process of institutionalizing “Anti-Semitism” (They’re not Semitic…) on a grand scale. Macedonians made it clear they don’t want Mr. Soros calling the shots in their neck of the woods, and if the Jewish leader of Venezuela doesn’t watch his step, he’ll be on the bus headed toward the Homeland. ‘Funny thing is, none of this is new. Funnier yet, no one within our public schools will discuss the historic expulsions of Jews from each nation in which they’ve “Set up shop”.
The other way that China could retaliate against US for kidnapping one of its top executives is by starting an opioid war. Actually, that war might already be under way and it’s a sort of a payback for the opium wars that the British empire waged in order to destroy China.
China was the top economy back then and the opium wars brought them down. And now the tables are turned – US are sort of the top economy and the opioid war can help dethrone them from that position.
Actually I think that there might be a humanitarian element to all this. I think that China is merely trying to help the destitute in the US deal with the unbearable lightness of being in the greatest democracy in the universe.
https://wjla.com/news/nation-world/chinese-fentanyl-is-fueling-the-us-opioid-crisis-drug-trade-tensions-escalate
The video is a replay of Bush I’s 1990 Iraq war run-up propaganda disseminated by the NATO-affiliated West using alleged ‘dissidents’. The US incarcerates more people per capita than any other country in the World. How do we know the US-UK-CAN media are telling the truth about the Uygurs once they have lied so many times about foreign affairs and Anglo-American led wars? The US would certainly like the Islamics in western China to start blowing things up and killing Han Chinese civilians just as the west’s other propagandized ‘oppressed minorities’ or political factions did or are doing in the former Yugoslavia, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Venezuela, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, nazi Ukraine, Kosovo, South Africa, the country known formerly as Rhodesia, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Sudan, Yemen and Iran. I am sure I missed a few.
Techno-Tyrants Are Now Your Neo-Tyrants!
How can you not recognize the value of a royal flush?
von Coudenhove-Kalergi preached substituting the white race in Europe through miscgenation. Read
his book EUROPA. Later came Golda Meir and said
Now we have the Adelson recipe for subjucating the Chinese. Ron’s article is a wake-up call for them. Excellent piece of work.
Except she’s not a US citizen or in the US. I suppose US law now applies to all foreigners living abroad. Wait till the IRS hears about this. Our financial troubles are over.
You should look at China Uncensored. A great YouTube channel with over 700,000 subscribers.
Well, that’s not an unreasonable criticism. But I really wonder…
The moment I read about Meng’s arrest, the obvious Iran/Israel connection was the first thing I noticed. After all, it’s even on the arrest warrant. And I’d also been very much aware of Adelson’s huge Macau casino vulnerability for many, many years. But it was only late yesterday afternoon that I suddenly put 2+2 together.
I’d think that the vast majority of the regular readers of this website are certainly aware that America has long suffered under the control of a pro-Israel puppet government, with Adelson being one of the top string-pullers. Yet glancing over the comments on this thread, it sounds like almost no one else had previously considered my proposal.
So if neither I nor almost anyone else where had gotten the very obvious idea over the last few days, why can we be so sure that the China would have done so? After all, don’t we probably have a better understanding of the complex internal dynamics of American politics than the Chinese do?
As an interesting aside, just an hour ago, Jim Chanos, a leading Wall Street investor, announced on CNBC that he was shorting Adelson’s stock because of the sudden risks to the Macau casino holdings due to the current conflict with China. I wonder whether he or one of his associates might have read my article…
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/12/13/jim-chanos-shorts-las-vegas-sands-wynn-resorts-amid-us-china-trade-war.html
MISS FRANCE 2019: Half of the candidates are black or half-breeds.
Miss Kalergi Plan 2019..
http://www.fdesouche.com/1123541-miss-france-2019-la-moitie-des-miss-noires-ou-metisses-une-avancee-pour-le-concours
Every reasonable person knows that there is nobody good. Countries don’t have morals, they have interests.
However, there are different levels of bad. In terms of aggressiveness and breaking international law nobody beats the US, nobody (Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Serbia, Syria, Ukraine, Yemen in just the last 20 years). Whoever comes in second would be a distant second. One can argue whether it’s simply because of inability to commit as many crimes as the US, or for some other reason, but the fact is: the US is committing more war crimes that the rest of the world combined.
Howdy, #392!
Globalist long term thinking Chinese rulers likely practice Godfather Vito Corleone’s philosophy, “Keep (Jewish) friends close and (Jewish) enemies closer.
Fyi, Goldman Sachs Group might not have physical presence in China, but their lucrative (economic pivot East) investment-interests are, at minimum, represented by native proxies on behalf of Jews.
One got glimpse of such phenomenon when the Happy Trump Family went to China & Ivanka’s garment allegedly charmed The Party.
Thanks, # 392, for your probing question, “What is the connection between the Chinese elite and the Big Jews?”
We should EMBRACE the world conflict with the ChiCOMS.
China is waging ‘the long war’ against us.
Deal with it.
The Chinese elite have bolt holes in North America not the other way about. They know.
BINGO! There are no conservative influences in Washington or in state governments. Our ‘leaders’ function within a labyrinth of socialist campaigns to cajole government dependents into voting blocks. Only Ron Paul, a milk toast candidate at best, has even broached the topic of U.S. sovereignty, and our government adhering to “That f*cking piece of paper”, as W. Bush described our national charter. No politician has the guts to say “NO!!” to any element of Socialism, or Budget Deficits, Israel Funding, Globalism or the current influx of “Undocumented Aliens” flooding over our borders.
said:
“when taxpayer dollars no longer underwrite the costs of Holocaust Museums, and our children in public schools are no longer indoctrinated on that topic … ”
Well said. There are over 100 “Holocau$t” related “museums”in the US alone, all receive US taxpayer funding for an overwhelmingly Jews Only staff.
- Just one example:
Facts on the ‘holocaust’ Fantasy Theme Park, aka: ‘US ‘Holocaust’ Memorial Museum:
Tax exempt cash taken in by USHMM, aka: ‘Holocau$t’ Theme Park, for fiscal year 2016 which supports huge salaries for Jews only, with most of the remaining money going to Jews & Zionist organizations: $151,826,695.00 : https://www.ushmm.org/m/pdfs/042717-IRS-Form-990-FY16.pdf
US taxpayers money to the USHMM in the 2017 budget: 56,999,500.00 : https://www.ushmm.org/m/pdfs/20160209-fy17-pres-budget-request.pdf
China is the largest foreign buyer and holder of US debt — just sayin’.
said:
“So what, the United States is illegitimately occupying 50 States.”
Must be why so called “native Americans (which they are not) accept free everything from taxpayers, people that actually work.
Speaking of ‘casinos’. LOL
They never had it so good.
Stone-age Europeans were the first to set foot on North America, beating American Indians by some 10,000 years, new archaeological evidence
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/newstopics/howaboutthat/9110838/Stone-age-Europeans-were-the-first-to-set-foot-on-North-America.html
“Pompeo has the air of certainty of a man happily preparing to commence the Final War – Battle of Armageddon”
– The pious Pompeo is the worst case of American X-tian (after Bush the lesser): https://www.kansas.com/living/religion/article209327599.html
“Eastminster Presbyterian Church called for prayer for Mike Pompeo, the CIA director who is poised to become U.S. secretary of state.
Pompeo is a member and deacon at the Wichita church, which has about 1,500 members.
The Rev. Stan Van Den Berg, senior pastor, wrote on the church’s website that Pompeo’s wife, Susan, had emailed him asking for prayer during “this very important and stressful time.”
– Do Susan Pompeo and other pious parishioners approve Pompeo’s collaboration with neo-Nazi in Ukraine and ISIS in Syria?
https://www.globalsecurity.org/wmd/library/news/ukraine/2018/ukraine-181117-rferl01.htm
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/defense-national-security/mike-pompeo-trump-wont-abandon-us-backed-syrian-groups-as-isis-fight-winds-down?
– What about Pompeo’s approval of the ongoing slaughter in Yemen? Some 85.00 children are dead so far thanks to the Saudi-US collaborative efforts in Yemen.
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/9/12/1795395/-Open-thread-for-night-owls-Pompeo-rubber-stamps-U-S-armed-Saudi-slaughter-in-Yemen
Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan are nowadays satanists.
More like eleven.
Good point.
I think the law matters when the people stand up for it..and make it matter.
The point is that the law is not on “my side”.
In this case, its on the side of “The People.”
If you get a referendum of “accountability” from a hundred million Americans, if not more, it is a very formidable force.
It is actually quite unstoppable.
If the entire “country” wants the assets of these individuals seized …. because they deserve to be seized ….all the Judges and lawyers in the world are not going to stop it from happening.
The crimes are so clear, so heinous, and so egregious …. There really is no defense.
GDIAF (Go Die In A Fire)
Communists have no useful opinions in matters of prayer, or any other subjects.
Mormon Dogma is not science.
Quick Google:
That correct? Falun Gung thing I mean.
Before questioning Ron Unz movies, google Israeli espionage.
That is hardly an academic point if the country in question is likely to become a three headed planet killing dragon strong enough to take on the US, Russia and India.
Wally, with their banner of the Holocaust waving in the wind, Jews have established laws that criminalize “Anti-Semitism” within the European Union, in addition to arranging for the U.N. to pass a resolution forbidding Holocaust Revisionism Worldwide. While these measures are being taken, they still have the chutzpah to invoke the “Separation of Church and State”.
True their is an enemy to a democratic and just world, but it is not government (government is just a name like a corporation) its the people who have access to the government, your post names but a few of them, the Zionist. there are many others including organized crime..
But take a close look at how these enemies to a democratic and just world have used their control over the rule of law to siphon from the masses around the globe the wealth that has been transferred to the Kingdom of Zion. That wealth transfer mechanism is rule of law, its a way of privatizing human genius into investment packets that allow the enemies to acquire the products produced by genius to and to use them to get richer.
The mechanism is rule of law( but the rule of law is like a see saw trying to balance justice against competition), some of the products of rule of law are copyrights and patent laws. The Huawei thing is about copyright and patent issues (intellectual property rights to be exact) and doing business that has been outlawed by sanction..
The biggest problem in the world is: state issued or guaranteed monopoly power issued to private individuals packaged as private property rights. Public to private property transfers are made possible by rule that government will regime change, infrastructure destroy, sanction, assassinate, or bring the military and intelligence services to war and destroy any who try to compete with the owner of a copyright or a patent, etc.
To end the wars it is necessary only to remove monopoly powers (patent and copyright) from capitalism.
I’ve known too many Asian-Americans who are just as aware of AIPAC’s grip on US politics as you or I to have any doubt at all that this rather obvious fact is well-known to intelligence services in China, Japan, Korea, etc.
I watched one of your speeches in which you pointed out there are many anomalies in the mainstream news narrative. You’re far more intelligent and observant than the ordinary American, but are you sure that you understand the big picture as well as Chinese or especially Russian intelligence?
China and other countries no doubt recognized Israel’s sway over the US media and politics as a promising wormhole in US national security a long time ago. Perhaps they decided the best way to utilize it was to play ball with the Zionists. How did China gain control over Israel’s Haifa and Ashdod ports?
http://www.inss.org.il/publication/china-has-laid-anchor-in-israels-ports/
How do we know that China isn’t funneling money to Adelson to leverage his influence in the first place? Or that Adelson didn’t help with the ports negotiations. You probably don’t get and maintain a lucrative concession in China like Macau just by greasing the palms of a few local officials.
This is a situation where China’s censorship hurts its public relations around the world.
The Chinese media censors news of terror attacks by Uighurs, and thus its subsequent crackdowns in Xinjiang appear to be completely out of the blue. This allows Western media to play up the Nazi style concentration camp angle. Had news of Muslim Uighur terror attacks been widely promoted and sensationalized, Western audiences would be more apathetic about the Uighurs and would associate them more strongly with the Muslim terror in the West, and thus Western media attempts to lionize the Uighurs and highlight their plight would be more ineffectual.
Large states fight proxy wars with each other by backing the restive minorities among their adversary states. The US has managed to avoid this to a large degree by exterminating its Indians and by accommodating its other restive minorities into its power structure. But this is also resulting in rapid demographic change and a situation where its restive minority in the future will be white Americans.
If you mean China, it’s a misfire. It carefully avoids direct conflicts with the US and India and builds the ties with Russia to make confronting it highly unlikely to impossible. Chinese foreign policy is more prudent than anybody else’s. Maybe because they think longer term than us white people. The US, on the other hand…
Agree, and the key to ending this is to return to debt free money and abolish the zionist privately owned FED and IRS , which is unconstitutional and which has given America wars and unpayable debt all owed to the zionists who rule America!
Try to be factual …..the US did not give Iran 500 billion …..Obama ‘unfroze’ the Iran money we had previously ‘seized’ as part of the nuclear agreement…..it was Iran’s own money…..get it?
When the dominoes begin to fall
Out do the cockroaches crawl
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/chinese-intelligence-officer-charged-economic-espionage-involving-theft-trade-secrets-leading
Operation cloud hopper
Anon from TN already answered your gripe below.
I want to add: what you, “peterAUS” and like-minded don’t seem to grasp (in addition to your ethical absolutism: everyone is “as bad” as the US – not true and provable in terms of consequences – you’re also wrong in the almost primitive sense of locality.
You and Peter may be doing as well or as badly under a US vs Chinese hegemony. For me and many others US empire is the proximate, immediate problem. To adapt Ali’s famous quote: the Chinese never called me a nigger. In the US today, I’m treated like one. I’ll deal with the Chinese if and when I have to.
Or is that a failure to see how it could add negotiating weight to a potential intervention by Trump? After all, how are those supposed leaks going to actually inhibit him?
Sure, all your points are perfectly reasonable ones. If America had suddenly grabbed some ordinary Chinese exec, I doubt they would have considered playing their trump card with Adelson. But from everything I’ve read, Meng is so incredibly prominent and important, it’s difficult to believe they wouldn’t have done so if they realized Adelson’s henchmen were ultimately behind the arrest.
Anyway, even if they do play the Adelson card, it’s not like it can only be used once. Adelson’s net worth would still be tied up in those Chinese casinos and he’d still be on their leash. If he started selling all his casino stock, the price would collapse.
Here’s another thing to consider. Meng was grabbed almost two weeks ago and despite all the massive MSM coverage, I’d never seen Adelson’s name mentioned even once. Then I published my article, and 15 hours later Chanos is on CNBC explaining that he’s shorting Adelson’s casino company because of the China situation. Is that purely a coincidence? Maybe, maybe not. And surely a Wall Street investment billionaire like Chanos together with his research staff has at least as good a grasp of the domestic/international political dynamics as Chinese intelligence would.
I’ve never had any dealings with foreign intelligence services, but over the decades I’ve been friendly with quite a lot of absolutely top-elite American individuals and organizations, across a wide range of different fields, and on a number of occasions, I’ve been absolutely shocked at the gigantic blindspots they had in their own areas of supposedly greatest expertise. So it wouldn’t totally surprise me if Chinese intelligence had missed the same Adelson/Meng connection that I and everyone else here had missed until late yesterday.
Sure, I’d certainly agree with that. But I still think that Prince Mohammed of Saudi Arabia is at least as insane in his political behavior as the American government, though obviously (just as you say) much less able to implement his craziness on the international level.
I’ve read somewhere that some of the smallest dogs are actually as vicious and bloodthirsty as any breed. But since they’re so small, most people don’t even realize that.
Quite correct, renfro. Although Trump made great hay during the campaign that we (the US taxpayers) gave Iran 500 billion as part of the deal. No doubt his MAGA supporters still believe it.
Jews and Israel have no investment in China…..China has some investments in Israel.
It would be a great help to this site if you did some research before ‘guessing.’
Its very time consuming for some of us to have to correct guesses that might put false assumptions in readers heads.
If anything Trump’s trade war with China is a big opportunity for Jewish Israel. Israel has been bending over to get in with China trade, business and money , esp. for IT ventures.
Needless to remind that Israel is still, according the FBI, the biggest thief of US tech, defense and intellectual property.
Nothing Israel would like better…. except for all us Americans to kill ourselves so they could have ALL our stuff…..than to have China move their US firms to Israel where Israel could sell them all the tech they have stolen from the US…..China may take them up on that offer, knowing that Israel can steal it for them without any Chinese being arrested.
https://www.wrmea.org/1999-april-may/u.s.-defense-intelligence-agency-report-accuses-israel-of-laser-technology-transfer-to-china.html
U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency Report Accuses Israel of Laser Technology Transfer to China
U.S. DIA officials believe that Israel not only surreptitiously obtains restricted U.S. technology in the THEL program, but also transferrs technology to China. Of particular concern to DIA have been reports from U.S. contract employees working in Israel who saw Chinese technicians “working secretly with one of the Israeli companies involved in the laser weapon program,” an unnamed U.S. official told The Washington Times.
According to the DIA report, Chinese officials were seen at the Israel Aircraft Industries Space Technology Division facility in Tel Aviv twice since 1997. “The U.S. employees were told the ”˜Chinese presence’ was supposed to be kept secret from the United States,” according to the Times report. The DIA report also charged that U.S. employees were “rushed out” of the Israeli facility after seeing Chinese workers there for a third time.
The revelations about Israel, however, have received no such media coverage or congressional interest. Aside from The Washington Times, not one major American newspaper has had an article about this subject, there have been no television news reports about it, and not one member of Congress has called for a review of U.S.-Israel technology-sharing agreements (of which there are many). This surely is what is meant by a “deafening silence.”
What’s Behind Israel’s Growing Ties With China?
Sep 17, 2018 3:59 PM
https://www.cfr.org/expert-brief/whats-behind-israels-growing-ties-china
Israel Is Giving China the Keys to Its Largest Port – and the U.S. Navy May Abandon Israel
China will operate Haifa port, near Israel’s alleged nuclear-armed submarines, and it seems no one in Israel thought about the strategic ramifications’
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-israel-is-giving-china-the-keys-to-its-largest-port-and-the-u-s-navy-may-abandon-israel-1.6470527
Yep I am well versed on Israel theft of our tech and everything else.
Thank our scum sucking self serving politicians for the largest and longest running heist of a nation
since time began.
An important find! Now does anyone still thing Trump is in charge or th USA is still a sovereign nation?
Do you actually think free market is Ron’s motivation? I suggest you get to know about him by reading his body of work, not jumping to conclusions.
China and Russia’s Strategy to End US Dollar Trade Dominance
Trump and the GOP made the deficit situation much worse with their greedy tax cuts for the rich – and a few quarters to the proles. With the economy slowing down and a recession at hand, the deficit is going to balloon out of sight, making Obama’s deficits small by comparison.
Maybe someone should send a delegation to Russia to learn from them how to start mass exodus from US. (Non-violent of course.) (But not Ron! Ron must stay.)
Adelson has long been lobbying the US Congress on behalf of the Chinese. He has to carry out this activity with some sublety, not being too overt. As you mention, the Chinese have long been aware of the Israeli influence over the US through their Fifth Column moneybags billionaires in the US. They are also aware of the unhinged, insatiable greed of these people, and the logical action plan was launched: offer lucrative access to the Chinese market, gambling in Macao in this case, in return for subtle pressure from an already well-established lobby in Congress. The steps taken are classicly Chinese in style and nature: small steps, at first unnoticably, later untracable and unprovable. One must point out that the Chinese (I do not refer to Chinese Americans here) are well aware of the power of the Jews over the US government, although perhaps not conscious of how far that power has grown. Their conclusion is more respect for the Jews, and a sense of befuddlement at how the Christian Europeans and their American offspring, the root of the modern world, its technology, and its ideas, have given up control of their nations and governments without a fight. I too wonder.
It’s time to fight.
Frankie P
Advice to the Chinese? This is kind of like Trump’s joke of “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing, I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.” Nowadays you have to be careful with such advice, whether serious or jocular, since it can be seen as being colluding.
Ron,
In my youth my late father told me that a small man, like a small dog, is always looking for a fight.
Only later did I realize that this has been termed the Napoleonic Complex. I suppose it arises from the small man having to prove his worth, whereas the large man is not under any such compulsion.
Ron Unz obviously hasn’t read Stephen Mosher or Paul Midler.
China has agents in the United States and Canada tracking down its bolt-holed citizens, at least 40 fugitives in 2015. Here’s one example from a few years ago:
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/08/04/world/asia/china-seeks-ling-wancheng-businessman-said-to-have-fled-to-us.html
There’s an interesting immigration connection. Although a drop in the bucket compared to Mexico, there are lots of Chinese visa overstays in the United States, and China won’t take them back:
You mean the Chinese won’t give you preferential treatment in regards to employment, college admissions, and government contracts?
Ha!…..always more than one way to skin a cat.
Violence Disclaimer…I love cats so not recommending skinning any.
They have no desire to wipe us all out. That is a singularly western desire, that is, to “wipe out” competitors. The Chinese desire their rightful place as a superpower with the oldest continuous civilization in the world, a high culture, and an intelligest, diligent workforce. They seek to coexist with us, to trade with us, to leave us alone, provided that we leave them alone.
Frankie P
Apply this principle to nations and races, and you will have a much better understanding of how the world works…
Extremely rich, especially considering Edward Snowden and his revelations are still not too distant in the rear view mirror. Pot, kettle, black. Everyone knows that the US government is scooping up metadata from everywhere around the world, “constantly and maliciously waging covert war on” everyone, including the US citizens that you mention, as if the US government really cares about the endangering of the average US citizen. Do you recommend disgruntled nations from the international community “fire some shots across the bow”, perhaps by arresting government officials, sending missiles to take out US embassies, etc. Perhaps you could suggest an appropriate shot across the bow.
Huawei is certainly cooperating with the Chinese government to gather information through their technology platforms. Their cellphones use the Android OS, which is based on a Linux kernel and is extremely adaptable. Huawei certainly installs hidden and overt apps in the Android OS, and it’s most likely very difficult to ascertain exactly what these apps do. Welcome to the year 2018. Old Sundar, CEO of Google, when asked the day before yesterday whether Google knew if a Congresscritter walked across the room in which the “interview” was taking place, responded by saying that he would have to check the settings on the phone to know. Huawei is eating the US lunch once again, like so many Chinese companies, and the US is pissed about it. It’s a different world, and with the free exchange of technology and ideas, the tired old cry of “you’re infringing our Intellectual Property, which we have made laws to protect until the end of time” is getting jaded and annoying. Huawei is the cutting edge of 5G technology, and they will succeed because of their great investments, great employees, great motivation, etc. The Chinese government will also benefit along the way.
I’m still waiting for the US citizen to fire some warning shots across the bow of the NSA and the US government. You?
Yes, I agree with you and renfro,
This was the releasing of frozen assets which had always belonged to Iran.
However, I do believe , for the record, the amount was 150 billion…. not 500 billion.
150 billion is the correct number, as I recall.
The fact that our President was not aware this was Iranian money is a bit troublesome.
With any issue involving the release of a substantial amount of funds, the President should have ALL the facts, and should present them to the American public in a forthright fashion.
Anonymous[346] comment 10 re Chinese as pussies, after Belgrade, a lot of stuff mysteriously blew up in Japan, China, and elsewhere in Asia. It briefly popped up on TV and went down the memory hole. Also, CIA contract puke William Bennett, the guy CIA scapegoated in the internal report, met a grisly death at the hands of implausible shouty muggers.
Cloak & Dagger’s question is apposite: Anonymous[346], have you ever been in China? Comment 10 sounds like racial animus unencumbered by relevant life experience.
(((Chinese nationalists)))
Ron,
I have to opine that MBS’s insanity is a result of manipulations by the usual suspects: the US, Israel, and the players that support it. When Saudi Arabia decided to become Israel’s best buddy in their common hatred of the Iranians, MBS was wined and dined by establishment figures (neocons) in the US and Saudi Arabia, had multiple meetings with Jared Kushner, and was led to believe that he had been bestowed the teflon “don’t investigate” coating that covers so many who operate in Israel’s interest. He really believed that if he joined with the neocons and Israel and let the women in Saudi Arabia drive, he would be free to carry out any and all internationally illegal activities with impunity, somewhat like the US and Israel do. Boy, was he stupid!
Then again, he IS still in power, isn’t he?
Frankie P
Shelly is too valuable to be wasted on a mere CFO.
Shelly controls Israel and Israel not only controls the USA but sells US defense IP to China.
A few years jail time for Ms. Meng is perfectly acceptable if it comes to that.
Christopher Wray:
Clear and simple.
Bull’s eye – Perfect !!! ,…
Do you actually think free market is Ron’s motivation?
Yeah, pretty much. Look at his immigration position. Fits right in with the Cato Institute’s free market/freedom of movement/nation killing blather for the last 40 years. Libertarians are just awful on certain issues, and immigration and intellectual property are two of them. The funny thing is how they rarely cop to the “L” word when discussing them. Instead, they engage in misdirection and cheap bullying. They’ll say moronic things like “show me a Mexican murderer who killed a white middle-class woman with a B.A. or higher from a top 20 school. If you can’t, shut up about immigration. And read my 10,000 word article on the subject.”
[Your new habit of adding numerous blank lines within your sentences wastes vertical space and isn't good commenting behavior. Comments exhibiting it may stand a serious possibility of being trashed.]
Unz and this particular peanut gallery notwithstanding,
this affray isn’t primarily about Israhell…though it’s certainly a major vector.
like Iraq (smashed by Uncle Schmuel) and Libya (smashed by Uncle Schmuel) before her,
Iran has dropped the petrodollar and is selling gobs of oil to, fr’instance, India…AND China for their own currencies.
that mortally endangers the (still @60%) global reserve currency status of the dollar
and with this portends the hyperinflationary collapse of the domestic debt-drowned, dollar-monetized ‘Murkan Ponzi’conomy.
Iran is going to get hammered, irrespective of all other considerations.
We need NSA surveillance of cross-border transmissions to make sure that critical trade secrets and classified technology aren’t FTPed out of the country, or to at least detect it when it happens.
Ahm…well…it is actually very easy to ascertain what those apps do.
Hint: they use the same OSI model other network devices do. That traffic can be seen, hence analysed.
Let alone AndroidOS is open source and one can step through the code while executing and watch what’s going on.
Etc.
Things on THAT level of “IT security” are much deeper, in chips, digital, even analog electronics, itself.
That’s where the real problem is and the real trouble COULD be.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&source=undefined&cd=&ved=0ahUKEwij74qFjp7fAhVHXSsKHStJA28QzPwBCAM&url=http%3A%2F%2Ffortune.com%2F2018%2F01%2F16%2Fkushner-trump-deng-murdoch-china-spy%2F&psig=AOvVaw0U3s6ZngRhpwDEd8VXua6E&ust=1544835286441629
Wendy deng (murdoch)and ivanka are good friends and exactly where does meng wanzhou fit in to this relationship.well itzik tells me thet all the rich folk share the same joke and sleep in each other’s houses.oh jared you stud you.
Your flash of insight about what a hold China could exercise on Adelson leads inevitably to alarming thoughts about what may have been going on between Adelson and China for a long time. It would by no means follow that Adelson still has much to offer China. It could well be that he has made all the Israeli connections for China that it needs, although even that broad conception of the Adelson-China deals may leave much out.
My reply to Ron’s #200 is complementary to your comment
Ron said: ‘But from everything I’ve read, Meng is so incredibly prominent and important, it’s difficult to believe they wouldn’t have done so if they realized Adelson’s henchmen were ultimately behind the arrest.”
Hey Ron!
Adelson is one well endowed freak that the unprecedentedly powerful Xi (since Chairman Mao) can smile, shake, & then look the dual-US/Israel citizen “in the eyes,” and for at least the time being, pretend the P.R.C. can profitably do global Casino Market business with him.
Thanks for another terrific article.
That’s an idiotic comment and I don’t expect any of those favors you mention. You’re trying to deflect: US Empire is the more serious evil both overall and for its subjects who are not currently favored. I don’t live in China, don’t want to and don’t care how they run their affairs. How about you Anonymous?
There is another small thing with all “this is wrong” re Huawei.
A comical thing, re nationalists (any creed and color).
I guess that most authors and readers/posters here are against Globalization and see Nationalism as positive.
Now…….what, then, is the problem with confrontation between nation states?
I get it, maybe.
A possible chat:
“That confrontation is the thing of the past. I mean, sure, since Nationalism and nation state came into this reality conflicts between them were norm, but now it’s not a thing anymore.”
“Why not?”
“Ah, well….because….uhm….we are much smarter, better, blah…blah…than those nationalists before.”
“Hahahahaha…..Y…………e…………..a……………..h. Sure you are.”
“I want MAGA. But I don’t want a confrontation with another powerful nation state.”
“You mean you want those glory days of Eisenhower, Kennedy, Soviet Union…..hahaha….but you don’t want any confrontation, especially not with a nuclear power”?
Crackup.
You think the Jews did it?
It’s interesting with William Bennett. Had China something to do with it?
There’s no doubt a story behind the Khashoggi story that we’re probably not even close to understanding.
I’m also not sure what’s behind Saudi Arabia’s newfound relationship with Israel, but I doubt if it is cousinly affection. They are probably getting their arms twisted.
Agree
Was it really just an alleged thwarting of the Iran sanctions? Weren’t the Chinese spying on the US via this telecom company? Since the US government spied on Angela Merkel, a trading partner and ally, maybe US / Canadian politicians should not set off an irreconcilable international confrontation over this Meng issue.
But there are other problems with the Chinese / US relationship. And a lot of it starts with the real priorities of American elites. Since Chinese money is rolling toward American elites, rather than being drained away from them toward China, unlike the Deplorables, American elites have trouble seeing the real problems.
I know, I know. Regardless of the foreign country in question, everything that motivates America’s global-business elites is morality-based. With Latin America, their morality-centric concerns stem from the cruelty of separating mommies and babies at the border, not from money-centric concerns like maintaining their supply of cheap, subservient, welfare-buttressed labor. It is morality-first / money-last with China as well.
Post Tiananmen Square massacre:
US politicians on both sides of the political fence amassed vast fortunes from ramping up economic relations with China, while underemployed US citizens lost a whopping 6 million jobs to China just between 2000 and 2010, as the main expenses in life (rent, groceries, etc) soared out of reach for millions of Americans.
https://www.consumerreports.org/cro/magazine/2013/02/made-in-america/index.html
The fruits of advanced US research—funded by US taxpayers and often conducted in US universities, even when credited to US-owned businesses—is also an issue. The Chinese are funding US startups doing cutting-edge technological research. Then they are using that research to build their own companies within China, selling into their own internal market, with no US job seekers—beyond a handful of startup employees—reaping the benefits of that taxpayer-funded research.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/zhang-was-being-touted-for-a-nobel-prize-in-physics-why-did-he-kill-himself_2733573.html
American citizens do not even get a sizable trickle down of low-wage retail and call center jobs—i.e. the type of jobs that do not pay enough for non-welfare-eligible citizens, living on earned-only income, to rent a one-room apartment in a dangerous area of a city. US serfs have mostly lost out in this relationiship, and in relationships with other global trading partners, but US politicians have made bank—morality be d*****—starting just a few years after the Tiananmen Square massacre, an incident that an isolationist might say was China’s business however heinous it was.
But cashing-in US politicians are far from America-first isolationists.
As early as the mid-1990s, the Clinton Administration was making categorical changes to vanguard US satellite technology, shifting it from the purview of the Defense Department to Ron Brown’s Department of Commerce so that it could be sold to China.
https://www.nytimes.com/1998/05/17/us/how-chinese-won-rights-to-launch-satellites-for-us.html
Citing human rights violations in many cases, our government currently has sanctions on multiple foreign countries, mostly countries that US politicians and US corporate elites have trouble cashing in on for various reasons, but high-minded morality falls by the wayside when foreign countries grease the wheels of political elites.
Iran, Russia, Russia, Russia, etc., etc., etc.
Sure, Iran sponsors Hezbollah, a horrific terrorist organization, but American politicians look the other way for some counties, ignoring human rights violations and outright violence, while imposing sanctions on others. For clues as to why, “follow the $$$$,” not the pennies flowing to American serfs, but the truckloads of now-devalued fiat going to American elites.
Start in the Nineties.
When the Tiananmen Square massacre was less than a decade in the past, American elites sure were quick to abandon their moral outrage at that mass murder of kids protesting for democracy. The Clintons held their moral qualms in check, taking bigly checks from deep-pocketed Chinese citizens to fund their campaign war chest, even doing it in the White House.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/07/chinese-illegally-donated-bill-clinton-reelection-campaign-media-downplayed/
With the so-called Nineties Era TV “journalists,” it was a matter of profiting by omission. The MSM made pots of money by ignoring the serious issues, like the upsurge in welfare-aided mass immigration and US politicians accommodating the offshoring of all those jobs to China. They preferred to cover “bimbo eruptions.” Journalists could make money off of sex gossip, but not off of covering the direct sale of American middle-class prosperity to the political elites of foreign countries with cheap labor.
Unlike many US employers, the US media’s owners still cannot make money by staffing up with mostly low-cost, welfare-supplemented immigrants, but in a newspaper-unfriendly era, some print journalists do keep their jobs when an oligarch from an impoverished country buys an American media outlet. Follow the money to find out what slant is put on every story about the welfare-consuming hordes of cheap immigrant labor, flooding into the USA from said impoverished country.
It does not work that way for millions of underemployed or out-of-the-laborforce US citizens, displaced by welfare-assisted legal / illegal immigrants, while the corporate-owned media do the bidding of cheap-labor-loving corporations and the politicians they buy. Morality-driven journalists would not participate in the U6 / U3 cover-up.
But it is all about morality-driven reporting, morality-driven government and morality-driven global commerce in this virtue-signaling era.
The fallout from bad economic decisions—made by US political and corporate elites in the Nineties—is now hitting the global fan, and the US press is still ignoring the serious issues, using the same money-making smokescreens. China need not worry about the MSM. Stormy gets far more coverage than Meng.
The desire comes form the Old Testament so it is not quite western.
Kyle Bass is one of the biggest yuan-shorters out there. He is a little anxious that the Chinese economy probably will not collapse anytime soon, to say the least.
Somebody there has his arms twisted but one thing we can be certain that it ain’t Israel.
Uh? You mean the news of Uyghur terrorism against the population of China is censored by the Western media? I think Uyghur terror attacks in China is usually reported in the Chinese media.
”HSBC, a subsidiary of the London-based HSBC Holdings, today prints 75% of Hong Kong’s currency, while the British Cecil Rhodes-founded Standard Chartered Bank prints the rest. HSBC’s Hong Kong headquarters sits next to a massive Masonic Temple.”
”The HSBC ruling families have intertwining interests with other international mega-banks, the global gold and diamond trade and the Anglo/Dutch half of the Four Horsemen – Royal Dutch/Shell and BP Amoco.”
”HSBC has a big presence in Vancouver, which is on the receiving end of most US-bound Southeast Asian heroin.”
”The British Bank of the Middle East that dominates the flourishing Dubai gold trade is 100% owned by HSBC.”
”The bankrupt Deak & Company’s role in the Hong Kong gold trade was filled by Sharps Pixley Ward, which holds a monopoly over the Hong Kong gold market. Sharps is 49%-owned by the Sharps Pixley subsidiary of British merchant bank Kleinwort Benson and 51%-owned by HSBC.”
HSBC: The World’s Dirtiest Bank
(Excerpted from Chapter 2: Hong Kong Shanghaied: Big Oil & Their Bankers)
https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2014/09/13/hsbc-the-worlds-dirtiest-bank/
You are right, rats might be more bloodthirsty than lions, but they are too small to do much damage. MbS is likely as mad and bloodthirsty as Ukies, but both are crippled by their puny capabilities (thank goodness!). KSA commits genocide in Yemen, Ukies commit genocide in Donbass, both with limited success because of their ineptitude. Both do not mind engaging in any kind of torture or primeval depravity their limited means allow.
In my view, the US elites aren’t particularly bloodthirsty. They are just cynical and totally amoral. They don’t give a hoot if a few extra hundreds of thousands or even millions of people die, as long as they get a chance to gorge on their loot. They are not racists, either: they equally dispassionately kill aborigines in Libya, Syria, Iraq, or Afghanistan and lily-white Serbs, Ukrainians, or Russians. For them it’s nothing personal, strictly business. In that sense they are worse than backward MbS or Ukies, as they should have known better.
Almost as idiotic as thinking a new system will treat you better than the old one or that the special treatment I mentioned will survive the collapse induced by the transition.
Bobby Fischer at one time (early 70s) was a member of Garner Ted Armstrong’s Worldwide Church of God, which at the time was located in Pasadena, CA. He was fond of bowling and could be seen occasionally at the local bowling alley. It would be an understatement to say he hated Jews and the Jews hated him. For example here is his famous quote referring to the United States as “a farce controlled by dirty hook nosed circumcised Jew bastards”. He recited his list of Jew torts to anyone who would listen. As a child prodigy, he played chess at a NY club and felt he was used by the Jew adults who ran it. He never received any royalties on his books from his Jew publisher. His idea for the Fischer chess clock was stolen from him by a Jew. Remember, this is a fellow with an IQ of 190 who alone took on the whole Russian Chess establishment, and whipped them on and off the 64 square board. His serious problems began when his passport was lifted. He firmly believed this was an act of vengeance by Jews in the State Department. He ended up stateless and sleeping on the couches of friends like the Polgar sisters. Persecuting a high strung chess player was child’s play for the American authorities, who had the Japs jail Fischer for quite a time. Have read he had cancer at the time Iceland showed some mercy and provided sanctuary. Upon his landing in Reykjavik, sick and alone, he was met by a group of vindictive jeering Jews…..such is life when you cross the tribe. Nothing is too low. The cancer appeared out of nowhere, and was probably contracted during his stay in the Jap jail. This is not unusual. Steve Jobs refused to install back and side doors into the devices he peddled……and he contracted pancreatic cancer overnight. His homo replacement, Timmie Cook, has seen the light and fully cooperated, installing back doors, sided doors, front doors, trap doors, etc. Back to Fischer. The Russians described Fischer’s chess style as that of a brutal child, totally lacking in subtlety and finesse. The present Champion, Magnus Carlsen (Norway), plays a similar style……straight ahead brutal suffocating chess. It is interesting to note that both Fischer and Carlsen are the greatest practitioners of speed chess the planet has ever seen. Both play speed chess almost as accurately as classic chess. Hope this stuff is of interest to someone out there………..
I think that there might me more to this story about the Chinese executive than it meets the eye. Here is my take:
I think that the Americans are starting to have second thoughts about making China (soon to be) the most powerful economy in the world by transferring all the factories that they could over there in the last 25 years.
Their number one concern about China – is lack of democracy. After all the wars that US fought to bring democracy to the world – what are they supposed to do – relinquish the number one spot for top economy to a country that cares only about trade? I think that’s not right.
It’s obvious that China doesn’t have as much potential for democracy as the Middle East – but still they should put more effort into it.
I think I read somewhere that the American scientists have discovered that the most fertile soil for democracy in the world is in the Middle East – especially if it has oil underneath it. We all know that without democracy there is no life. People think that it’s the water that’s number one prerequisite for life, but that’s not true.
Even the recent landing on Mars by American probe had only one single task to accomplish – to find out if there is democracy on Mars. Because if there is – life would be possible and humans can leave this wretched planet which even after thousands of years of civilization is still not fully democratic.
According to the Mackinder doctrine the world can be ruled from a single location, i.e. London City and its Royal Institute (Chatham House, the British equivalent of the CFR — see corporate membership — which tells you what to think, geopolitically speaking). Canada is simply a British colony in service to the Anglo-US corporations (mostly to the 5 big British banks).
China and the Future of the International Order – The Belt and Road Initiative
13 December 2018
‘…But in practice Police is regularly shooting people (mostly blacks) if they do run away from police…’
Please. That’s a media fantasy. While police certainly do abuse their powers, it’s easily demonstrated that they do so without regard to race, creed, or color. Shootings of black males occur in just about the numbers one would expect, given their propensity for serious crime.
You say:
Jews and Israel have no investment in China…..
Excuse me but I am not in the mood to argue with you
But
How did you came to that conclusion resulting in such a categorical statement.
What research did you do to confirm it.
……………………………………………………………
Almost any gadget you see it is stamped made in China.
All those are made in factories US corporations built From foundations to the turnkey.
All Chinese are supplying is the workforce.
If you think that Chinese built them You have absolutely no clue about production and manufacturing.
And if you think that Jews have no shares in those US corporations, than I do think that you are a little bit feble-minded.
It’s called a “typo.” Look it up.
You talk about yourself in the 3rd person? “No comprende”? Who?
You ignore everything I said. No reasoning. Good bye and fuck you. Like most shills advancing the “they’re as bad as” narrative, I’ll assume you’re sitting pretty in the bosom of US Empire. Oh, did I mention: fuck you.
You have no fucking clue on how to measure US misdeeds to those of others, so no arguments offered. You just have a stake in the US variety.
Well, I’ll admit I’d never heard of Meng before she was suddenly seized, but all the statements in the media, including by seemingly knowledgeable Chinese sources, say she’s ultra-high-profile, the public face and likely heir of China’s most important international corporation. Having her stand trial in the US, let alone go to prison, would be a *gigantic* loss of face for China.
Meanwhile, Adelson is something of a wasting asset. He’s 85 and probably won’t be around much longer. Once he’s gone, his heirs won’t have a fraction of his political influence. And it does look like it was his own over-eager minions who arranged Meng’s kidnapping.
If I were the Chinese and weighing the situation, I’d “encourage” him to place the call to get her released.
I think you are confabulating. He was met by supporters.
So by your crackbrained logic the United States had “no right” to go after Carlos Lehder because he was a Colombian citizen and operating out of the Bahamas. You are an idiot.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/12/13/jim-chanos-shorts-las-vegas-sands-wynn-resorts-amid-us-china-trade-war.html
Well, now, much of the chess world appears to be pissed off at the way Carlsen chose to win the world chess championship a couple of weeks ago. After 11 draws, he offered Caruana a draw when he had a clear advantage, doing this so he could make his way to a tie-break at speed games – at which he is a specialist, thereby ensuring he’d win the match. As he did. But the chess commentariat thought it a disgrace that anyone should win a world match by way of speed playing.
With all due respect, Chinese are too practical to worry about loosing face
From all available and creditable news reports here and abroad here are the steps in the Saudi Israel ‘coming together.’
First of course, they had a common interest in destroying Iran so there obviously was conversation between some Israelis and Saudis.
During those contacts and conversations, Israel who always has an ear to the ground for politics in the surrounding states, the Israelis learned a lot about MbS and his ambitions.
Second, from what they learned about MbS they thought his personal ambition and psycho disregard for any humane issues could be useful to them to finally get rid of as much of Palestine’s hopes for a state as possible.
Third, this was relayed to Jared, Netanyahu’s boy in the WH, who was the one who arranged for Trumps first ME visit to be to Saudi, where they met with MbS, the heir apparent. They romanced each other for what one could get from the other. Trump got or thought he was going to get a lot of money (weapons purchases), Jared got MbS’s agreement that he would let Israel and the Us do whatever they wanted with Palestine. MbS got the US seal of Trump approval, a whirlwind PR tour of the US, with his
praises sung in the US press and assurances that Iran would stay on our shit list and we would continue to support his war in Yemen.
Fourth, after that initial meeting MbS and Jared carried on a bromance by phone and Jared made 2 more ‘private’ trips to Saudi ( without any state dept oversight). It was reported by insiders that Jared is suspected of relaying intel from the presidents daily briefings on Saudi royals who were against his becoming king. In weeks thereafter MbS did his famous round up and shakedown of Saudi royals and billionaires.
It appeared the Jared and MbS and Israel plan was alive and well until two things…..1) the Saudi King , who is in failing health but still alive contradicted his son MbS on his comments about accepting the US peace plan for Palestine by saying he (Saudi Arbia) would not allow or accept any plan that was not acceptable to Palestines……and 2) the murder of Khashoggi has blown up in MbS face.
So now the ‘peace plan’ is on hold, congress is voting on censoring MsB and ending US refueling of Saudi planes in Yemen.
I guess we wait for Plan 2 now that their Plan 1 has turned into a skunk.
Adelson’s campaign contributions to the GOP/Trump in 2020 certainly would be smaller if the Chinese moved against his casinos wouldn’t they? I understand his late cash infusions were crucial to Trump in 2016.
Trump supposedly didn’t know about the detainment of Wanzhou. Im sure Adelson is probably aware that the Chinese could shutter his businesses if they knew he was lobbying to have Wanzhou and other Chinese executives imprisoned behind-the-scenes.
Is there a possibility this is a Deep State operation that they hope leads to the Chinese doing just what Unz suggests they should as a way to defund the Trump 2020 campaign?
Jeff Flake was enthused about the whole affair, and I know Flake despises Trump. Makes one wonder.
I am sorry my examples were somehow clumsy. What I was trying to manifest was, that the authorities in US have a tendency of passing judgement on subject, based on suspect behavior and not on facts.
Interesting.
”The hedge-fund manager also said a prolonged trade war “could happen and is not being priced in the stocks” of companies such as Las Vegas Sands and Wynn. He also said Chinese authorities hold “all the cards” when it comes to these companies’ licensing in Macau. “They literally could put these guys out of business.”
From his lips to the China God’s ears…..love to see Adelson lose Macau.
I don’t speak Chinese very well, but the Chinese have an interesting expression: when you can’t kill the tiger, kill the chickens the tiger eats. I don’t think this is a stretch to think the Chinese are first sending a message to the Canadians. After that, I think Adelson could be a real target.
I doubt it…there are so many different interest in the deep state that it results in the kind of boomeranging effect we see now.
Your kind always screams about usual spying activity as an “act of war” yet somehow forgets to mention, say, Cisco doing exact same.
A normal businessman would avoid pissing off a country that host his money making machine so I am almost bumfuzzled …..until I remember that kind of mafia move is a typical militant /Isr business mo.
He sees he can push the US gov around so why not push China around.
Out on bail, Ms. Meng went straight to hospital for emergency treatment for “hypertension”, so that unpleasant thought had likely crossed her privileged mind. The Chinese really, REALLY hate blacks. I doubt she understands the US Justice system works on plea bargains, and she has nothing to fear. Daddy’s money will bring his coddled daughter home in short order.
I’m not the one who can’t seem the wrap their head around the idea of jurisdiction. Or maybe you’re waiting for the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to start grabbing heretics and shipping them off to have some body parts removed.
It has been reported that the US and Saudi Arabia signed a 40 year pact back in the ’70s (that would have expired a few years ago) for US protection in exchange for the Saudis recycling much of the profits back into the American economy.
https://dailyreckoning.com/u-s-saudi-relations-cracking-petrodollar/
Some of the events of the past several years might be explained as a renegotiation of the deal, probably with an Israeli finger somewhere in the pie.
It wouldn’t surprise me if some of the portions of the 9/11 report a decade ago were held back for future leverage.
Almost everyone has ‘shares’ in US corporations….that means less than shit and certainly doesn’t represent any ‘Jewish wealth in China’ that you alluded to.
Look, I’ve been around the Us manufacturing and off shore manufacturing and trade issues since 1966 when I attended the GATT conferences in Geneva.
So get outa here with your ignorant claptrap…..go make one of your list of books or better yet read some on US economics and trade staring in the ’50s.
I point out that if you live in the US you benefit directly by the current order, minorities doubly so, and you respond with nonsense. You sound like that sacker hypocrite. Are you one of his drones?
So much for reasoning or paying attention.
Actually, I very much doubt Adelson had any direct role in Meng’s arrest, or even knew it was planned. After all, he’s 85 years old, and hardly involved in day-to-day American government issues.
But he probably played a huge role in placing Bolton and all the other fanatic pro-Israel/anti-Iran people at the top of the government, and encouraged them to do everything to hurt Iran’s international trade via sanctions. And they decided to teach China a lesson by seizing Meng. They probably never considered Adelson’s vulnerability to Chinese retaliation.
Now they’re all fanatics so maybe Adelson might have a little difficulty leashing them in this incident. But given his enormous influence on these issues, I certainly think he could. He also owns the biggest newspaper in Israel, so he could probably get the Israeli government to issue the same request.
Canada is the property of the English royal family.
Trump is lying about the amount of money as is the US cable media. It’s approximately$1.7 billion as result of the interest on the $400 million Iran paid for MD F-4 jet parts that were never delivered back in 1979: Remedied by the ICS in the Netherlands in 2016. That is the official record. The US had no way to transfer the settlement money electronically, because of US sanctions on transactions to Iran. The US disbursed Swiss francs from Geneva to Tehran paid from a US Treasury fund that settles damage awards against the US gov’t.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2018/03/01/was-obamas-1-7-billion-cash-deal-with-iran-prohibited-by-u-s-law/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.50ce56a18884
http://arbitrationblog.kluwerarbitration.com/2016/03/18/the-recent-settlement-at-the-iran-united-states-claims-tribunal-historical-context-implications-and-the-future-part-i/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-iran-installment-idUSKCN10E264
Now, as expected, the Trump Admin. wants to welsh on the remaining amount.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iran-usa-world-court/u-s-rejects-irans-legal-claim-to-recover-1-75-billion-in-frozen-assets-idUSKCN1MI19O
It looks like you are researcher and you know everything.
The mater is actually easy for you.
There is no problem for you to find the volume of US investment in China.in US dollars.
Than we can talk.
Otherwise we are only spinning the wheels here.
No they aren’t. Saving face is a paramount concern of theirs.
The Chinese probably are either afraid or too corruptly entwined with Sheldon Adelson to do this. So far they’ve only detained a few Canadians.
The Chinese regard America as being run by the Jews. They do not do so out of malice or anti-semitism, but simply as a fact to live with.
Now, if bored identity’s last name was Unz, he would be extra careful to avoid hotel rooms, or showers, or balconies, or elevators, or lifting weight, or using gas stove, or fishing/swimming/rafting/diving, or painting cathedral ceilings, or travel to visit Pamplona/Vesuvio/Mont Blanc/or alligator wrestling/ or toasters/hair driers/electric shavers, or Bulgarian umbrellas,or .drinking tea, or airports with Asian ladies having t-shirts emblazoned with “LOL” , or door knobs, or subway, or……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
But, now seriously, Unz’s evergrowing obsession with his fellow tribesmen is turning to be unhealthy.
If you ask bored identity, Won Un Ze Just Jump The Shylock with this article.
The United States did not enter China(not a US jurisdiction) and arrest Ms. Meng, and she was meticulous at avoiding entering The United States(as she is meticulous at using the White And Bright Skin Whitening App for ALL her photos). But she entered the jurisdiction of The Dominion of Canada, which has a reciprocal extradition agreement with the US, is one of the Five Eyes, and, in general, practices close cooperation with The United States, and that wasn’t very bright(or white) of Ms. Meng. No excuses for the coddled little twat, she can afford competent legal advice, or use wikipedia. Relax “209″ Ms. Meng will be free on bail in the US, living in luxury(Yay! She can visit Sedona!), while awaiting trial, will cop a plea, Daddy’s money will pay the fine, and China’s “quasi-princess” will be home in no time where she can bitch about her “persecution”.
‘So by your crackbrained logic the United States had “no right” to go after Carlos Lehder because he was a Colombian citizen and operating out of the Bahamas. You are an idiot.’
Carlos ‘Lehder’ was engaged in criminal activity that was occurring within the US. Ms. Meng was not.
Carlos was also a drug lord — a class of folks who are ordinarily arrested and imprisoned. Ms Meng was an executive of a legitimate corporation. Barring egregious criminality, while major corporaions are frequently fined and forced to agree to mend their ways, their officers are not imprisoned. How many Ford executives went to jail as a result of the exploding Pinto gas tanks?
Finally, Columbia is a minor country, definitely well within our zone of influence. China is a great power.
…and we haven’t even gotten to the timing of the arrest. It all makes Bismarck’s Ems telegram look like an innocent misunderstanding.
…worse still, Bismarck knew what he was doing. All the evidence is that we do not.
Listen twit……I responded to your guess that Trump could be threatening to Jewish wealth investments in China
Then when I furnished you info showing that is hardly the case you changed your claim to a silly comment that Jews owned stock in US corporations that built everything in China.
Now you are changing to arguing about US investment in China as if US investment in China equals or proves your comment on Jewish wealth in China as if Us investment in China is majority Jewish money
You just want someone to respond to your babble evidently….go bother someone else.
Agree.
I don’t think Adelson arranged it either…..why would he?
I just speculated that ‘if’ he did it would be typical of zionist type aggression as a method of business negotiating.
Except if it just happens in Macau (where I have visited) – a different world indeed from mainland China, and only certain casinos are affected. After all, the average gambler doesn’t care too much which casino they use – and there is plenty of competition. Also, the stories of the “overthrow of the Communist Party” are getting a bit old these days – clearly the majority of Chinese people are quite happy with the current system. In fact a lot more so than the peoples of the West are with their own governments. The reason for the “yellow vests” is because the Western folks have been screwed over by the rich and powerful for decades – whereas China has actually done the reverse, bringing millions out of poverty. China’s leadership don’t act rashly – they carefully plan a response for maximum effect, so you might not even know it happened. But the intended targets certainly know it.
Your Sinophobia is showing… and what is with the “White Skin App” nonsense? Does that really bother you so much? Strange. Chinese people have considered very white skin a sign of beauty for centuries – it was also popular amongst Europeans for a time. They used cyanide rather than (allegedly) an app, so it was rather unhealthy. What happens if your scenario is incorrect and she is removed to some US prison in shackles? In any case, your comment is extremely offensive on many levels.
Did Trump know that this was going to happen? I hope not.
If so, this is totally underhanded – this is a hostage attempt – a shallow coercive gambit, put on a nation of 1.3 billion people. If so, this is in diplomatic nation to nation terms, utterly amateur.
It has happened — if he knew or not – he now says, if things go right on the trade front, he will intercede – that is a clumsy unethical attempt at coercion.
This situation is shameful. One wonders what hand Javanka Kushner had in this. It looks like their pathological tribal Jew handy work.
Think Peace — Art
p.s. Hmm – am of the opinion that Javanka Kushner runs the White House.
Yep….not surprised either.
I’ll give you another nightmare in return.
States Buy Israeli Bonds, Stirring Up Controversy
https://www.csmonitor.com/1993/0714/14072.html
The Development Corporation sells four different bonds that carry a competitive interest rate of about 6 percent and receive preferential tax treatment in the US. Since its establishment in 1951, the Israeli bond campaign has sold about $13 billion worth of bonds, and repaid more than half that amount. ”
This was in 1993 imagine its twice the amount now. Its a ponzi scheme. Israel itself is a giant Ponzi scheme
So imagine the ME is about to blow….Saudi sells its US dollars and Israel goes down.
We are hit with a double whammy ….and billions in US pensions down the Israel toilet.
I feel like I’m taking crazy pills. Adelson? He’s the go-between. He’s not getting squeezed.
It is kind of like half the people on this site are idiots and the other half are controlled opposition. With this lot to work with there is no way we avoid destruction.
Maybe I would do better to work for the aliens and betray humanity itself. But I’m honestly too lazy for that and would rather continue to “enjoy” my mammalian existence.
greedy tax cuts for the rich
Trump’s Tax Plan and How It Affects You
Rates were cut for nearly all income brackets — higher brackets got the smallest reduction, %-wise (as usually happens) — the largest cut was in the corporate rate — corporations have lobbyists, wage-earners don’t.
Of course if you cut taxes and don’t cut spending the deficit will increase unless there is a compensating spurt of economic activity (extremely unlikely) — the federal government could shrink overnite by (a selected) 25% (probably more) and the average working person would never notice the difference — ever.
The government is not entitled to anyone’s money — Americans will not really be free again until the withholding tax is eliminated and the government can no longer intervene between you and your employer to take your money before you even see it — also the Federal Reserve must be abolished since it directly enables the federal government to create virtually unlimited amounts of debt and thereby spend virtually unlimited amounts of money — the debt is then passed onto future generations, which is profoundly immoral.
Dear Ron, you should definitely stick to writing lengthy research pieces instead of chiming in on stuff you really know little about. “It’s da Jooos!”
Bendon O’Connell has been ranting about Israel’s involvement in the Silk Road and its operation Talpiot where it has gained control of the worlds technology industries into its hands. Apparently China has outsourced much of the IT infrastructure for the OBR to Israeli electronic companies. This strategic alliance is rarely discussed in the media.
The VM coding of all multi-processor CPU’s from Intel, AMD and others is famously in the hands of Israel, and they all also famously have built back doors for the CIA, NSA and Mossad in virtually every CPU on the planet. Huawei makes its own CPU’s, perhaps this is as simple as Israel/Talpiot muscling its control and back doors into Chinese CPU silicon.
The Clinton administration, now under increased scrutiny, famously allowed Pollack to pass nuclear secrets (and who knows what else) on to the Israeli’s who promptly passed it on to the Chinese. This last week there were photo’s of a Chinese J20 stealth fighter taken in Virginia.
There is also this Apple/Qualcomm IP spat, and with the entire planet obsessed with AI and singularity we can see that there is a battle for control over hi-tech going on, with Israel in the cat-birds seat. Meng could easily be a hostage in this war between Israel and China.
Interestingly MBS has been forced to not only drop his Aramco IPO, but he has also dropped his plans for a $1.5Trillion high tech city on the Red Sea. Who was the real loser here?
Brandon Smith makes the case that the arrest is a set up to allow the Fed to deflect rate hike blame for the looming recession onto Trump and the trade war. This would link Chinese financial interests to Israel as well as Technology and military.
As usual well said and I totally agree, both you and Ron are spot on. The US “nationalist”, my-country-can-do-no-wrong, are strongly hoping that they will not be paying the price when the day of reckoning arrives. Just like you, I would never argue that China is good, but the gap between the Chinese-bad and the US-bad is a Grand Canyon.
Yet, by far the funniest is when one hears every now and then some US person say how US is a force for good in the World. This just proves that there is a gradation: dumb, cretinous and then such US person. It is actually not even funny any more.
I have been writing for many years that the decline and fall of US will be the most critical moment in human history. I feel a sense of panic when I see contemporary creations of US mind which popularise the survival of nuclear wars. Because I still remember the time when US was strong enough to produce material about how unsurvivable a nuclear war would be (The Day After). Weakness and stupidity are sister and brother of the human soul.
Very helpful reporting. Thanks.
Thx for clarifying.
This is precisely what Mike Morales of Weather Warfare has been saying. Mike does a daily review of various world satellite images to document weather manipulation. Wednesday he noticed an gigantic plasma cloud forming over Indiana. A few hours later media started reporting the same thing. Eventually the Airforce admitted that it was responsible, but attributed it to “chaff”:
http://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/25451/a-west-virginia-air-guard-c-130h-was-responsible-for-massive-chaff-cloud-over-midwest
Now more of the same spraying has been detected over Maine:
http://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/25460/now-massive-plumes-of-chaff-are-lighting-up-radar-over-maine-and-florida-too
What is interesting is that numerous residents of Paradise California were reporting similar “chaff” falling before the “camp fire” destroyed the entire town. Unz readers, and Ron Unz too, should be paying attention to the ongoing coverup of this false flag “global warming” fire. aplanetruth at youtube has dozens of interviews of survivors discussing dozens of anomolies. MentalBoost at youtube has documented dozens of weird fire anomolies. And Mike Morales has been documenting the weather manipulation for years.
When TPTB are creating fires across southern Europe, the US, and Australia and burning entire towns out for numerous reasons, how can one accept anyting that the official media writes?
North Korea is more closely associated with China than generally understood and NK gave Pakistan nuclear tech. China is known to have given actual missile parts to Pakistan. China gave Sri Lanka all the weapons they needed to destroy the Tamils. So China has encircled India, China attacked American forces during the Korean war, even though China did not have nuclear weapons at the time. China was mainly behind the Vietnam war, and Nixon’s diplomatic initiative with China was the main reason that Nixon was able to pressure the USSR to end the Vietnam war without threatening the use of nuclear weapons as Eisenhower had had to do in Korea. Carter ordered US officials to facilitate trade with China any way they could, they were still fighting the Cold War back then, but the policy was kept going until Trump came to power. China has human resources and economies of scale that make it quite impossible to compete with them, and the offshoring western elites have already decided access to the Chinese market is a prize worth making the Western working class pay for. Why should China bother trying to conquer what is going to fall into their lap once they are too big to oppose? They cannot be stopped by a trade war now, it’s been left too late.
Woo Wee Woo Waa, bored identity is astonished with Ron’s willingness to throw Sheldon down the well just like that …and for what?
CHAAAINAA!!!!
Here’s five reasons why bored identity is willing to accept the role of Adevilson’s Advocate ;
As much as despicable Sheldon is, he is also:
1.) American Citizen
2.) One of only few one percenters supporting Trump. (And yes, for the very different reasons than 99% of Trump voters )
3.) Symptom, not the cause of American decline and maybe inevitable Epicanthic Fold.
4.) An old man whose instincts tell him that Social Justice Jihadees will come sooner or later after his stock, as well.
5.) While Sheldon Baaaad narative is probably not cartoonish, Unz’s apologetic stance ( “…but also the daughter of the company’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, whose enormous entrepreneurial success has established him as a Chinese national hero….” ) on Menacingly Red Sino-Kleptocratic Clique, certainly is.
Just as daily consuming of this, or similar, Zhengfeicated puffery will only result with a full sphincter relaxation and People’s Liberation Army bend over penetration for a slanted, dewy-eyed Bloomberg, South China Morning Post, and, apparently, Won Un Ze readersheep :
https://www.scmp.com/business/companies/article/2177205/can-huaweis-founder-ren-zhengfei-who-survived-famine-weather
Wrong Unz should watch this ’60 Minutes’ segment :
There is no law against an investor highlighting news. There is a law against being an unregistered agent of a foreign principal, but it only applies to the NRA and Russia apparently.
As for Bass’s bet I feel lit is ill-judged because Western elites cannot afford to have the Chinese economy collapse in the way he is betting on. US banked propped up the EU to a tremendous extent that was kept completely secret at the time, and they will act if China is in trouble. The Chinese know this and take advantage of it by wholesale theft of industrial secrets, They have inveigled America into an inextricable economic entanglement. Now they are working on the decision making centres.
Bombercommand,
“Daddy’s money will pay the fine, and China’s “quasi-princess” will be home in no time where she can bitch about her “persecution”.”
Although Daddy has no money trouble, he isn’t one of the dirty rich of China.
The founder of Huawei owns only a little over 1% of the company, the rest 98%+ is owned by employees via the Huawei Workers Union. Huawei is a company essentially owned by its workers.
Meng isn’t some spoiled heiress. She has a Master degree in finance and she started as office clerk 20 years ago when the company was nobody in the telecom business.
I should think Huawei, its founder, and Meng herself, deserve a little respect.
Usually I think your comments are just weird, but this time I think you have a point.
“Normal countries like China ”
You’ve got to be joking.
This is getting tiresome. Huawei set up Skycom as a cutout to evade US sanctions of Iran. Ms. Meng CFO Huawei, met with bank officials and lied to them that Skycom was unconnected to Huawei. The banks on her word served as a conduit of a revenue stream Iran to Skycom to Huawei, for sanctioned tech. Conspiracy to Fraud, Fraud, Wire Fraud,Conspiracy to Evade Sanctions, Evading Sanctions. Ms. Meng is in a lot of trouble, but will serve no jail time, big fine paid by Daddy. This prosecution serves to deter others. Personally I oppose sanctions of Iran, but my opinion means squat, but is coherant. Yours, Colin Wright, is incoherant and means less than squat.
Shelly Adelson pushes nation-wrecking mass immigration and multicultural mayhem.
Adelson is a Jew billionaire who wants to keep the mass immigration floodgates open in the USA, while deporting and expelling all the infiltrators in Israel.
Adelson and other Jew billionaires bribe the treasonous rat GOP politicians to continue to use the United States military as muscle to fight wars on behalf of Israel in the Middle East and West Asia.
The Pewitt campaign for president in the 2020 GOP presidential primary election will fully explore the relationship between President Trump and the Jew billionaire Shelly Adelson.
Candidate Trump promised to reduce legal immigration and deport all illegal alien invaders, but Trump as president has done the bidding of open borders Adelson on immigration policy.
Adelson’s stranglehold over GOP foreign policy and immigration policy must be broken to defend and protect the United States of America.
Ron Unz should keep the focus on Shelly Adelson, because the corporate media won’t do it.
The corporate media will attack Trump on just about everything, but they give Trumpy a pass when it comes to Jew billionaire Shelly Adelson and his control of the Republican Party.
Tweet from 2015:
Do hold yer effing breath.
Ms Meng obviously uses something digital to “whiten” her skin in photos, how is that “nonsense”? I having some fun, so what? And no I don’t find it strange, in fact I find the ” girl from the north”, a “white ghost sister”, in a dead heat for ” most beautiful girl-type on earth” with an Aryan Princess. I like a “white ghost sister” so much that…(you fill in the blank NZLex). As for “Sinophobia” newspeak, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Chinese Astrology is a daily part of my life, along with (fill in the blank). No, Ms. Meng will not go to prison, she will go home a smarter girl, and yes you’ve got your panties in a knot “on many levels”.
Gawd. No wonder your girls don’t like you(collective plural).
To me people who because they dislike America must now support China or Russia remind me of the Leftists who instead of overcoming racism just develop ethnic loyalties towards foreign races and racial animosity towards their own group.
The basic structure of their thinking remains the same – there are good guys vs bad guys, good races and bad races, and you gotta fill in the blanks. But the categories in which they think don’t change.
Pointing out (to China) the vulnerability of Adelson, is statecraft-thinking at its finest. And it also demonstrates that few people are more concerned about reining in the Fiend, (or however people want to characterize it) than Americans of good faith, (like Mr. Unz) who’re as concerned over the insanity, (endless wars and bloodshed for Israel) as any decent person would be.
But the real genius of Mr. Unz proposal, is the paradigm shift.
The previously cloaked, but now brutally obvious reality that if you want to do something about the psychopathically deranged foreign policy of zog (and that goes for France and England and Ukraine and others as well), you do not look at the potus or congress or certainly not the entirely irrelevant American people. No. Rather, you look straight at the man behind the curtain. Pulling the levers and turning the dials of the monstrous farce.
In a way this article is like Toto. ‘Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain!’
All those phone calls from China’s diplomatic corp., and all those emails and back room discussions at the UN and elsewhere, and all for nothing.
Because they’re like petitioning Obama, or even Hillary or congress, over the war on Libya or Syria. When everyone knows those stooges had little to nothing to do with the actual decision to destroy those countries. So why bother with the puppets, when it’s the puppet master who matters.
The reason the ZUS regime is so loath to end it’s support for MbN isn’t because of oil. Or even MIC contracts with the kingdom. Nope. Rather it’s because the alliance with the House of Saud is considered “good for the Zionist Jews’. As the House of Saud considers a free Iran as competition for hegemony in the region. And so their hostility to a free Iran dovetails perfectly with Israel’s desire to see Iran crushed by the ZUS and sent reeling into a stone age dystopia for a generation or five.
So if you want to end the starvation of Yemen’s children, you don’t talk to Trump, or congress or the UN. No. You go straight to bibi and his cabal of cut throats and thieves, and you make a deal.
This is what was done in Syria. Statecraft at its finest:
https://i1.wp.com/theduran.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Bibi.jpg?fit=758%2C570
The status of the Golan will have to remain murky, for now..
And so Mr. Unz is insightful (not that I’m needed to point that out ; ), that for any negotiations to be fruitful, it’s imperative that you negotiate with the person in charge. And Adelson is as close to that person as any I can think of, baring the devil himself.
But what would happen, if China did go after Adelson? For starters there would be seven movies in the pipeline showing China was really behind the Holocaust, and Mao’s genocide was only a precursor to global imperialism for these Nazi-type of Chinese! – who steal our patents and inject opioids into our youth!
The ((entire machine)) would burst into action as one, CNN and MSNBC and Fox News and Hollywood and the BBC would become hysterical, and there’d actually be calls to wonder about the wisdom of Favored Nation Status, and ten times more ZUS belligerence in the China seas, and so forth..
That’s how it works, and how it always has worked. But the more people that understand this, the better..
You are right in some things, wrong in others. Yes, China supported anyone who opposes India in its neighborhood, including Pakistan and Sri Lanka. But China does not want to fight India, that’s why (likely with the mediation of Putin) both India and Pakistan were accepted into Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Yes, under Nixon the US did a lot to play China against Russia. This game was successful for a while, but then the US (under the last four presidents) shot itself in the foot: by silly provocations in Ukraine, South China Sea, and elsewhere the US pushed China and Russia to a de-facto alliance (most unnatural, if you ask me, except under duress; brainless US policy created that duress).
Vietnam was a more complex thing than you say. First, it is thousands of miles from the US, so the US shouldn’t have been involved there at all. Second, Gulf of Tonkin incident was a false flag the US created and used to justify its involvement in Vietnam. China was very jealous of the USSR influence in Vietnam. It even invaded Vietnam in 1979 to assert itself. In hindsight, that was a huge mistake China made. However, they learned from their mistakes and never did anything this stupid again (in contrast to the US).
Chinese economy grew at a breakneck pace due to blind greed of the US elites: they transferred production to China to maximize their profits. Now, thanks to them, our industry is a pale shadow of what it used to be 30 years ago. Every time I go to a store, I try to find things not made in China, and every year it gets harder and harder. Nowadays the best I can do is buy things made in the Philippines or Vietnam.
You are right that Trump’s trade war with China today is a perfect example of closing the barn doors after the horse has escaped. That’s my point exactly: nobody does more damage to the US dollar and the US in general than American globalist elites. Our “leadership” are remarkably short-sighted globalist traitors ruining our country for their immediate profits, benefiting MIC and various large corporations. In terms of degeneracy and shortsightedness they are approaching Ukrainian elites. It is regrettable, but I don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel.
Adelson no doubt was hoping that the good relations he has cultivated with both the Chinese and American governments would keep him out of the line of fire. He’d be shooting himself in the foot to have had any traceable involvement at all with the broader trade dispute since it erupted. Prior to that, it wouldn’t be surprising if he was pushing for sustained good relations between the two countries, and of course any way to help Israel without getting himself in trouble.
Unfortunately for the US and possibly for the rest of the world, American elites went the same way as Soviet elites: from nimble and cunning operators to clueless degenerates hurting themselves more than anyone else. The US foreign policy makes enemies out of potential allies, pushes others to form any alliances they can to resist the US bullying (Russia and China being a perfect example), saddles the country with unsupportable debt, all for perceived short-term profits and to the detriment of long-term survival of the US. Current tantrums of the Empire and its remarkably stupid hysterical actions all over the world aren’t going to stop.
But one of my mantras is that the cud-chewing, TV watching, ZUS sheople are not all that unique from other ‘patriots’.
As Donbas is menaced by Porky, (another example of a stooge propped up as ‘the leader’, when ((others)) are pulling his strings), I can’t help but lament the dubious narrative of the Red Army as great liberators of Europe. What difference is there between USA! chanting imbeciles, vs. ultra-nationalistic Russians demanding that Ukrainian men who fought the Red Army, were traitors and ‘fascists’ and ‘Nazis’?
If American and Russian citizens could look at their respective narratives with a little more nuance, then perhaps the stooges like Porky could be left pounding sand, with no ‘enemy’ to rally against.
Russians and Ukrainians are indistinguishable to myself and most non-Russians / Ukrainians.
Why are they being set at each other’s throats?
The answer is that zog is using their ancient hostiles, left over from that evil war, to foist death and misery once again. And all because of these false narratives, like the Red Army as “great liberators”.
So I don’t know who’s more cretinous, the USA! chanting Americanus Bovinus, or the modern day champions of the Red Army Rapists.
In any case, just as with Mr. Unz thoughtful solution to the China debacle here, I wonder if the same solution could be accomplish in Ukraine, by telling Kolomoyskyi he’s under tax investigation. I suspect that sending that ((rat)) back to Israel, would go a long way towards mollifying the war drums in Donbas.
IOW you have to concentrate on the root of the problem, or you’re just hacking at the branches.
As long as those imports are flooding in, then Trump’s tariffs are punishing the treasonous American globalist elites that you rightly excoriate. He’s finally doing something about the very thing you’re talking about. Why pooh-pooh his efforts? Why let those globalist elite scum continue to profit off the misery of the working class? Why not make them pay (something!) for their infinite treachery and greed?!
If Putin vacated Syria tomorrow, and agreed that “Assad has to go”, then the degenerate goons in Ukraine would be left blowing in the wind without their patron – in a New York second. Nobody gives a rip about Crimea, the only reason they screech about it is because Putin put the kibosh on destroying and dismembering Syria. Something very near and dear to the PTB, (whom Mr. Unz is writing about in this article).
The entire brouhaha in Ukraine is all a foisted construct of the ZUS State Dept. and CIA, etc.. I’m sure you know that. Porky and the Ukros are not the problem. The problem is the Zios who own and control the central banks.
It’s the same charade going on now in England. With all these people pretending as if Theresa May has any say whatsoever. She’s a stooge. Like all the rest. What it all boils down to is the outrage of the typical British citizen vs. the banksters who own their government fee simple. And have slated England (and Europe and the entire West) for the trash heap of history. Duh.
The conflagration in Ukraine is only part of that ((wider agenda)).
The only thing Shelden Adlelson is more passionate about than Zionism is mass immigration into the West.
But what if Canada ceased to be a puppet of America and showed signs of becoming a puppet of China? If the US withdrew from foreign military adventurist intervention and brought all its armed forces home it is perfectly predictable that other countries would be dismayed, intimidated, and resign themselves to fall under the shadowy over-lordship of China (and it will cast a very long shadow). First would be Japan and India, but Russia would have to be far more placatory if America let China alone and left Russia in the lurch: they would have to come to an understanding with China or spend vast amounts on defence against the burgeoning Titan on its border. After seeing resource rich countries such as Venezuela, Cuba, Brazil and Mexico becoming friendly with China and benefiting from trade with the world’s largest market, is it so silly to think that Canada would also want to have the closest possible links? Confucianist China does not think like that? I afraid this posts evinces a reverse USA exceptionalism: America as the Black Hats.
I switched to a Huawei smartphone from Samsung a few years ago after these VM (Virtual Machine) revelations came to light. As I recall, my smartphone has an 8 core Huawei CPU. Samsung not only has ZOG vulnerable hardware, it has also been exposed for allowing other NSA back doors to stay open, and I figured that with Huawei smart phone at least there was a chance that they were not recording everything running through the CPU.
The insurance company where I used to work switched from Cisco/IBM/HP to almost pure Hauwei beginning several years ago. They tore out all the fancy IBM/EMC disks and replaced them with triple redundant Huawei SSD’s. They tore out all the switching gear and replaced it with Huawei too. As I recall, their racks of servers were being replaced with Lenovo hardware, chinese as well. Service was excellent, performance too. I am a long time datacenter DB guy, so I do know a little about it.
I also know that these kinds of computing infrastructure decisions are very political. IBM is famous for strong arming its way into every major IT project on the planet. IBM, like all the rest of the MIC parasites, has over-leveraged itself massively with stock buy backs, so it would not surprise me if they and Cisco, etc. have been applying pressure for trade relief. But I certainly don’t think that Trump would lock up Meng for this reason.
“China was very jealous of the USSR influence in Vietnam. It even invaded Vietnam in 1979 to assert itself.”
That’s not the reason of the 1979 invasion. China was supporting Vietnam in its war against the US but the relation between the two countries began to turn sour when the US and China starting talking after the Kissinger visit culminating in the establishment of diplomatic relation between the two countries in 1979. Vietnam felt it was back stabbed by China because China was making friend with the country Vietnam was fighting with high human cost. So Vietnam was bitter and verbal recrimination from Vietnam turned into physical violence. Every so often RPG from Vietnam would be lobbed across the border into China. China repeatedly warned Vietnam to stop it but it fell to deaf ears. After a long period of warning China finally had enough and launch an attack on Vietnam. Vietnam got the message and the border was restored to tranquility to this present day.
There are also geopolitical dimensions to the invasion. A few months before the invasion Vietnam signed a mutual defense pact with the Soviet Union aimed obviously at China. The invasion was meant to demonstrate Soviet Union’s impotency. Soviet Union did nothing, exactly what China wants it. The invasion was also meant to send a signal to Vietnam to get out of Cambodia.
The money-men thought they could control Caesar but they could not. Countries have emergent qualities and war cuts the elites down to size. It was global strategic considerations by the Deep State that let US elites grow China. Now the Pentagon are becoming alarmed, not just at the size of the Chinese economy and their kleptomaniac intellectual property policy, but their burgeoning innovation. In a sense Trump is the Deep State’s man.
Lets say the US withdrew its forces from all foreign countries, and mere defended American soil; where would that leave Russia? The EU already has enough strategic nuclear weapons and multiple times the defence spending and soldiers of Russia (much weaker than the USSR was) and potentially all population and money it needs to be more than a match for Russia, so the Europeans would build strong conventional forces if America was absent. That would not be very good news for Russia. Germany alone if it re armed would be an opponent best avoided. In the Ukraine Russia might well see an improvement in its position–in a dump of no economic value.
However, the correlation of forces for Russia would be infinitely worse in its east if it was left with no America to play China off against. It must never be forgotten that the current expectation is China will be four times what America is. Russia will be dwarfed. It would have a weak hand in the terms of its trade with China. The Chinese would not stand for their oil pipelines being turned off like Ukraine’s were over a dispute.
The Battle of Okinawa 2009: Obama vs Hatoyama
https://apjjf.org/-Gavan-McCormack/3250/article.html
Hatoyama wanted to make up with China,
that’s a cardinal sin according to Washington,
a palace coup soon ousted the Panda hugger.
The rest is history.
Before World War II embroiled many nations in conflict, the U.S. sent mercenary pilots to China in an effort to halt the advance of Japanese forces. During the early stages of that war in the Pacific Theater, land-based U.S. Medium Bombers were launched from an aircraft carrier to attack Japanese cities where munitions plants were situated, and those planes would recover at locations within China, our ally. Over in the European sector, Russia was receiving U.S. aid in the form of weapons, aircraft and even training from western combat veterans to repel the German forces. Our allies suddenly became our enemies. Entanglements with other nations and cultures invariably erupts in conflicts. Unfortunately for the young men and women of their armies, they get the brunt of hostile actions when those conflicts elevate to the shooting variety. Americans have had enough of these banana wars, as we watch our young, our money and our sovereignty being sacrificed in the name of “Globalism”. Our country is blessed with every resource we need within our borders. We don’t have to send our soldiers to their doom in order to obtain energy supplies, food, raw materials for manufacturing or labor. Let those nabobs send their own offspring into conflicts they generate, and leave our population to fend for ourselves.
And if they were, they’d likely only use it for economic advantage, rather than genocidal intentions.
I trust the Chinese far, far more than I do the Zionists.
I’ve never allowed any computer I use for anything sensitive to be connected to the Internet. I’ve been convinced since day one that nothing was safe, and that every software and hardware platform on the planet has at least one backdoor, if for no other reason than access by the engineers to created them. But today I suspect that zog and Microsoft and Apple and Google and all the rest of the tech giants are feverishly mining data on the sheople. It’s the gold mine of the 21st century.
And the sheople welcome all the invasiveness, because it makes their lives more convienient.
They have Alexa or Google Home microphones in their bedrooms for God’s sake!
I use a flip phone for my main phone calls, and I keep a smart phone in the microwave when I’m not using it to text photos or other things for my business.
They are listening and watching EVERYTHING you do. And then collating it for maximum weaponization. I remember hearing how Experian said they’d been ‘hacked’, and that millions of their customer’s data had been ‘compromised’. You hear this over and over, and I’m convinced they’re selling that data. It’s a f’n gold mine for marketers and other sinister actors.
And now you can pay Experian to “protect” all your data and search history and passwords and everything from those bad players on the ‘Dark Web’, if you just give it all to them and then pay them to keep all that data “safe”.
It boggles the mind, to comprehend just how cow-like people actually are.
Obviously China would like to be ascendant, and overtake the West and be the big dog on the block. And so I no doubt figure they’re up to no good. But if the Chinese had every reason for resenting the West, and wanting to get some revenge for slights past or present, there’s still, no way in a trillions years they could ever muster the kind of genocidal rancor for my kind (Western Gentile) that lingers in the black heart of every Zionist, Jewish supremacist around.
It’s just not in their genes. They don’t know how, and simply are not constructed to hate like that.
Whereas ZOG, on the other hand, will never, ever relent until every last white goyim on the planet is being stomped on the face with an iron boot of ZOG. It is written.
So yea, I would agree with you, that using Chinese technology for your computer and smart phone and Internet needs, makes sense, if it manages to keep ZOG at bay.
The Chinese may want to be economically ascendant over me, but Sheldon Adelson wants me and mine (Brexit voters, Yellow Vest protesters) ground into the dirt and genocided off the face of the planet.
Concise and informative.
I hear you.
Also, works on simple personal psychological level.
Firstly, it’s also virtue-signalling and feels good. “I am so good: smart, informed and on the side of good”.
Secondly, it is sort of escapism.
A person isn’t happy with the world around him/her, and, well, there are plenty of reasons for that. Small step from there to depression and the rest. Not good. A hope is demanded. Any hope.
Russia and/or China is that hope for those types.
Now, that applies for minority of true believers in West we see online.
The rest, majority, they have other motives…….
Ilyana Rozumova said: “AIPAC is more than capable of handling the situation.”
Agreed, above, Ilyana!
President Trump, presently under scandal-fire, has served Likud Israel extremely well,
and AIPAC stink-tanks understand Trump could not effect violent Syrian regime change because of Putin’s incredible obstacle.
Soon ZUS’s minority of citizens who partake in presidential “primary” voting will have less Likud-controlled, but nonetheless fully Jewish Lobby-endorsed Democrat Party candidates to “choose” from! Argh.
For an early example, Ilyana, America’s Zio Media is presently spewing likely (controlled) opinion polls that indicate former-Obama V.P., and ever-Zionist, Joe Biden, is leading the liberal pack.
Suppose the Democrat campaign stump “bait” to ‘Merikans will be undertaking rougher treatment with President Putin’s (& possible successor?) uncooperative approach to Syria & Iran, and the “switch” will be trying Obama’s Foreign Policy “Lite” approach to dealing with Israel’s perpetual Likud rule.
Thanks, Ilyana! US President “names” change, but fairly consistent supportive foreign policy remains Israeli dominant.
Selah, a T.S. Eliot paraphrase; Chief Executives come & go, but candidates are as solid as unrepentant Pinocchio.
If the US withdrew its forces from places where they should not be stationed and defended its borders instead, we’d save at least $500 billion per year, as well as our country. China will certainly be an economic behemoth. Current US military spending cannot stop history, it only cripples the US and fastens its downfall from the dominant position. Vassals will suffer, too.
Russian economy is and will always be much smaller that China’s, but that won’t prevent cooperation: in the foreseeable future China needs many thing Russia has (grains, water, military hardware, etc.), and Chinese leaders understand that it’s a lot cheaper to trade than to fight. I wish the American elites understood that.
As to military balance in Europe, we should remember that military prowess is not determined by toys or expenditures, but by the will to fight. That’s why NATO forces with all their advanced ridiculously expensive toys are afraid to venture outside of their heavily fortified bases in Afghanistan, whereas Taliban with cheap Kalashnikovs and medieval mentality roam the country freely. Europeans (including Germans) have lost their fighting spirit long ago. Their pathetic reaction to the recent wave of third-world invaders, when they failed even to protect their women from savages, shows that. That’s why even big European countries (like Germany, France, or UK) are now pathetic subservient vassals of the US, which pygmies like Nicaragua, Iran, NK, or Venezuela are not afraid to challenge. Russians still have fighting spirit, so any encounter of Russia with unified Europe would end exactly as it did in the times of Napoleon or Hitler. Deep down Europeans understand that. Without the US meddling they would be ready to trade with Russia, not to fight it.
You are right about Ukraine: it is a toxic asset. This basket case would weaken anyone owning it. Today it is dragging the US and the EU down, but exit the US, Europeans would drop it like a hot potato. It would remain a big headache for Russia, Poland, and other neighbors, as that huge Somalia right on their doorstep would remain an irritant for a long time. That’s inevitable now: the US ruined what could have been a country, and there are no volunteers to fix it.
Overall, the world can be a fairly decent place if the US, China, and Russia come to an agreement and stop arming and using various thugs, Islamic and non-Islamic, against each other. China and Russia are willing, but the US today is not a credible partner, as any agreement with it is worthless (remember the Iran deal that the US broke very recently). Thus, the ball is in the US court. I don’t see any signs that the US will behave sensibly any time soon. More is the pity.
That is an interesting article on the five eyes, but not once does it mention Israel.
All the details about these sundry domestic spying clubs, yet no one dares mention Israel and the jews. We know that the Christian Zionists and the Lubbovitzer’s are pushing for the third temple in Jerusalem, yet no one making an earning from media is willing to recognize the elephant in the middle of the room. It is clearly not Israel that is conducting endless warfare across the middle east on behalf of the US an Europe. How can all these media buffoons continue to pretend that it is in any of the “5 eyes” interest to be involved in Syria, Afghanistan or Ukraine?
As I have said before, Nato is in reality just the Rothschild army. All these various spy organizations, like 5 eyes, are merely jewish controlled goyim subversion organizations. The real issue here with Huawei would be jewish primacy and control of the worlds internet infrastructure. Ultimately the jews are demanding the same level of control over the worlds IT backbone as they have enjoyed over the world’s banking backbone for over 100 years. If you want to play, you have to play by Hebrew rules.
Just the same as with central banks playing under rules established by BIS, IMF and World Bank. Assuming maintaining this total jewish IT control is the reason for Meng’s arrest, it clearly has nothing to do with US/China trade relations.
If the sanctions are wrong (and they are), then how is it fraud to evade them?
This is like Bobby Fisher being hounded by ZOG for playing chess (his livelihood) in Serbia.
Or the unilateral demand that every nation ignore international law and deliver Edward Snowden over to ZOG.
Just because ZOG makes some kind of demented demand, doesn’t make it legal or right.
In fact, if we’ve learned anything over the past few decades, it’s that ZOG is nothing more than a mass-murdering, criminal wager of illegal and immoral aggressive wars on innocent nations that have done it no harm. Having destroyed nation after nation, and murdered or maimed or displaced untold millions. Pretending like its unilateral proclamations have merit, is perhaps the most sniveling thing we the people of the planet could engage in.
China has every right to trade with Iran. As does every other nation or person on the planet. In fact, we all have a moral right to ignore the criminal ZOG at every opportunity.
I’m reminded of Eisenhower’s death camps for teenage German boys after the war was “over”.
Eisenhower illegally proclaimed that these boys were not POWs, but he designated them something else, so that he could murder them en masse. The proclamation was illegal, immoral and wrong, but he did it anyways. But did that stop those men- with a shred of morality still left in their souls- to get some aid and food to these boys slated for starvation and death by exposure?
No, there were American soldiers who ignored the immoral and depraved edicts from this war criminal, and got food to the starving boys as they could.
Did they commit a crime? Only if you pretend that Eisenhower had some kind of justification for his murderous criminality. Which he didn’t, other than genocidal hatred.
And it is the exact same kind of criminal, genocidal hatred that motivates ZOG to declare their unilateral sanctions on Iran.
The world should not care how many Zionist ghouls demand that sanctions are “worth it”.
They are the criminals, not the righteous people who disobey them.
Rurik noted: “I trust the Chinese far, far more than I do the Zionists.”
Hey Brother Rurik!
Am betting, re; above sentence, so does (Trans Pacific Partnership), Likud-Lite Obama, and presently, even Zio Trump is probably feeling, in-the-gut, a level of similar distrust with several of them.
Very logical thinking. But.
The Greeks used to think that hope was the source of great folly, and could often turn into a vice.
I like your analysis. Dissatisfaction, and hope, are prime movers for humans. Especially in the West. I think St Paul said a Christian lives on hope. Christian civilization seems more future-oriented than any other, more based on hope, and more fuelled by dissatisfaction.
Whether this is good depends on individual preferences. Certainly it accounts for much of the creativity as well as much of the folly and self destructiveness of the West.
“The PRC Should Retaliate by Targeting Sheldon Adelson’s Chinese Casinos”
This is pretty good idea, actually. Adelson is a member of the Ruling Class, so he’s not exactly well-liked by the masses. Sanctioning the guy might even win some sympathy among the American working class. Divide and conquer, as they say.
I cannot come to a definite conclusion That Zionist were trying to destroy US on purpose.
But hysterical demand of Israel for US military to destroy All Muslim states around Israel, and their greed for money by exporting US jobs to China and far east certainly did it.
(You know it makes a big difference to make products with Chinese labor and paying them two bucks an hour, than paying American laborer 20 bucks an hour.
……………………………………………………………………………………
I could be wrong, but I still think the damage caused to US is beyond repair.
Trump is trying and trying but it would take a long time, and anyway he has no support of US politicians, and on top of it he will be gone soon.
………………………………………………………………………..
Good night America!!!! Sweet dreams.
A lasting agreement on the part of America could be come to with Russia because its power relative to America’s is stable. China will be in a position to impose its own rules in the foreseeable future. So America is supposed to come to an agreement and twiddle its thumbs until China does not have to worry? America knows what super-powerful countries do, because it has been busy doing it. What China will do when it becomes the most powerful state in the world will depend on how formidable the correlation of forces arrayed against it is, and nothing else. Russia will try to stay out and least pass the buck, but there are certain geopolitical and economic realities it will have to face about its place in a multi polar world.
“…NATO is just the Rothschild Army”. There are indications in history that point to “Globalism” or other International Organizational Campaigns being the products of World Jewry. The sequestering of historic elements which highlight these activities–World War II and the Holocaust being examples–unveil the efforts by these people to prevent goyim from connecting too many dots concerning their tribe’s involvement in world conflicts. We can dispense with history at this juncture, and focus on U.S. involvement in the Middle East. Even the most ‘enlightened’ Judeophile is able to detect the considerable influence upon America Foreign Policy emanating from Tel Aviv.
“Normal countries like China naturally assume that other countries like the US will also behave in normal ways, and their dumbfounded shock at Ms. Meng’s seizure has surely delayed their effective response.”
The United States isn’t a real country. It’s an empire ruled by a tiny alien elite that uses the power of the imperium for the benefit of their co-ethnics overseas; thus, sanctioning the world over inconsequential Iran…for Israel’s benefit. That’s what China doesn’t realize, and that’s why she is perplexed by this idiotic behavior: China is run by Chinese for the benefit of Chinese people, so they naturally assume the same is true of others. It isn’t. Perhaps specifically targeting members of this tiny elite my prove effective – economically sanction guys like Sheldon Adelson and impose diplomatic sanctions (travel bans) on neocons like Bill Kristol. Such a move might even be popularly received in the United States. We’ll see if China is capable of playing 4D chess with the best of them.
“With annual revenue of $100 billion, Huawei ranks as the world’s largest and most advanced telecommunications equipment manufacturer…”
What happened to all the guys who were claiming the Chinese lacked creativity and that China would collapse any day now? And I thought the Chinese only made junk and stole all their ideas. Don’t those guys look stupid now. Chaff.
Hi Liza,
As you know, compukers have nearly destroyed the game of chess, turning an art into just another crappy algorithm. Magnus, playing black pieces, gained a small advantage in game 12. You are also aware of Magnus stating that at age 28 he is just not the Magnificent Magnus of age 23, his natural skills having deteriorated. He determined the position was too complicated to risk a loss, so he offered Caruana a draw. Caruana, greatly relieved, took the draw. Magnus knew he had a clear advantage in the speed chess playoff so why risk blowing it? The next day, Magnus blew away Fabiano in a speed chess demolition that would have impressed even the great Bobby Fischer. Former champions Kramnik and Kasparov did everything but call Magnus a coward for playing the odds. Magnus the next day at a news conference offered the thought that “Kramnik and Kasparov were both entitled to their stupid opinions”. Magnus is about as cranky as Fischer, and plays a very similar style…..Magnus’s favorite game is a Fischer knight vs bishop end game in which Fischer eventually found a way to win what everyone else considered to be a weaker drawn position. In general, knights are considered to be somewhat weaker than bishops. The age 23 Magnus used to play draw positions another 50 or 100 moves just to wear out the opponent, hoping for a mistake to flog for another 50 moves. Hope this stuff is of interest, and anytime you want to discuss chess……feel free to contact me by clicking on “nsa”. And thanks for your reply…..
Learn Mandarin? You are joking of course. First order of business is to speak and write Spanish in order to obtain or hold a job.
“Indeed, is President Trump himself anything more than a higher-level puppet in this very dangerous affair?”
I gave up on Trump long ago. His appointment of Bolton was the last straw. It’s obvious to me that one of a couple of things has happened 1) there has been a coup and he isn’t calling the shots 2) he is disinterested, incompetent, or weak willed, allowing the deep state to run circles around him as a result.
I think the first option has to be realistically considered in the wake of the following events (short list):
Trump has appointed several hawks, apparently against his own better judgement (he supposedly asked Bolton if he was going to start any wars when he was appointed).
The never ending Mueller probe – which by now must have determined minimal involvement by Russia in our elections, meaning that the affair is nothing but a treasonous dragnet mean to ensnare and entrap the president.
The corrupt FBI raiding the home of a Clinton Foundation whistle blower and then trying to keep the reasoning quiet. This was clearly done with the intention of dissuading further Clinton whistle blowers from coming forward; the FBI stands credibly accused of trying to elect Hillary in 2016 and that appears to be what they are doing now in covering for her.
The continual deplatforming of critics on social media; companies like Google are suspected of being in the back pocket of the US government.
Government protection given to antifa terrorists and continual selective prosecution of Trump supporters, even when they simply defend themselves against attack.
Continual escalation against Russia against Trump’s better judgement.
The suspicious actions of “journalists” – the fake news propaganda Politico ran fake news covering for the Gaurdian’s fake news on Assange…published by an ex-CIA agent under a fake name (clearly, this guy is an asset and perhaps so is Politico itself). This is one of many such incidents since Trump took office, including the WaPo running this ridiculous fake news story alleging a vast Russian conspiracy involving hundreds of agents within our government during the election.
The revelation that the deep state planted a mole in the Trump campaign and tried to plant a mole in his administration.
Continual legacy media attacks on alternative media and dissents on YouTube by means of attacking their finances.
Suspicious financing of left-wing activist media such as Polygon, the Verge, Buzzfeed, Vox, TYT, and various comic book companies that push extremist SJW politics. Just how exactly are these outlets paying for a vast array of people? The margin on internet stuff is way lower than one might think. It’s almost as if there are suspicious actors paying the bills…
The NYT Op-Ed where a Trump administration insider brags that s/he’s running a treasonous campaign of subversion against the people.
As usual you are bullshitting and make up things as you go just to undermine. Greeks analyzed the concept of hope, like almost everything else they look at, very thoroughly and saw all sides of it. Pretty much anything that can be said about, say hope, has been said by Greeks. Here is one of many sides:
“Thus, even though not every hopeful person is courageous, every courageous person is hopeful. Hopefulness creates confidence, which, if derived from the right sources, can lead to the virtue of courage. Gravlee (2000: 471ff.) identifies two further considerations that are relevant for hope’s value in Aristotle’s thought. First, hope underlies deliberation, which is needed for any exercise of a virtuous disposition. Second, hopefulness is also presented as valuable in its connection with youth and the virtue of megalopsychia (high-mindedness): hopefulness spurs us to the pursuit of the noble.”
You have things backwards: Pakistan’s renowned physicist A.Q. Khan sold NK the tech back in the 1990′s. Pakistan received uranium from the US via the Eisenhower Admin.’s ‘Atoms for Peace’ program which continued for a whopping 60 years. Pakistan’s first reactor was presumably built by GE’s Canadian subsidiary.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/asia/pakistan/1453353/Ive-sold-nuclear-secrets-to-Libya-Iran-and-N-Korea.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/pakistans-nuclear-bomb-maker-says-north-korea-paid-bribes-for-know-how/2010/11/12/gIQAZ1kH1H_story.html
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2002/oct/19/pakistan.northkorea
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abdul_Qadeer_Khan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atoms_for_Peace
https://www.brookings.edu/blog/up-front/2013/12/18/sixty-years-of-atoms-for-peace-and-irans-nuclear-program/
This is what I said –
This clearly does not say hope is always a vice, only that it can turn into one, and that it is also the source of great folly – which does not mean it is only the source of great folly.
If you read the full entry from which you excerpted, I am correct.
https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/hope/#AnciAccoHope
In some situations, a certain amount of hope can be a good thing – but hope can be a dangerous thing also.
Metaphysical hope, as a virtue, seems to be found only in Christianity – which is future-oriented. The Great Event is supposed to happen in the future, and one lives in hope.
In my opinion, this is the source of much unhappiness in the West. I favor an attitude of acceptance towards life, the world, and self, and find the Christian attitude to often slip into either extreme of world rejection – utopianism, or despair of the world. I reject both. I favor the Buddhist Middle Way.
However, I consider the religion that grew up around Jesus to often deviate from his teachings in many ways, and I regard many of his sayings in the Gospels as promoting something very similar to the Middle Way, and an acceptance of life.
That is just my opinion.
Pfft. They’re just jealous. The point is to win the match. You are right that computers have changed everything – and not for the better. Maybe a solution would be to change over to Bobby Fischer’s random chess (960). This system would definitely separate the men from the boys, wouldn’t it. I would love it if this new style was adopted, though. In recent years even the highest levels of matches are like watching Squirrel #1 and Squirrel #2 on their treadmills. But I doubt that the bosses in the official chess world would go along with a system of chess that tests your true brain power.
I am just a female and can barely remember how to play; I did play when I was in my 20s. But I do watch the world matches and the men in my household make the commentary. At some point they say they can’t figure out what on earth the two players are doing, it is too advanced to interpret. Would I be too nervy if I asked you what your rating is? Forgive me for asking if my question violates conduct; kind of like when you are a prisoner in the hoosegow you are not supposed to ask anyone why he is in there.
Thank you very much for your kind invitation to discuss chess.
What do you think of Houellebecq’s recent piece? It sounds like Houellebecq is giving a backhanded compliment to Trump, saying in effect that Trump has diminished American power and influence globally, thus allowing nationalism and populism some space in Europe and potential resurgence.
https://harpers.org/archive/2019/01/donald-trump-is-a-good-president/
It is fraud because The United States says it is fraud and has the power to enforce its will. Right and wrong are irrelevant. My point is the consequences of failing to be careful when the stakes are high. If Ms Meng wanted to run the Skycom scam, then don’t travel anywhere within reach of The United States, she was unbelievably stupid. The Bobby Fischer case was more complicated. Both the Russians and ZOG wanted vengeance. Fischer was arrogant and contemptuous, but lonely and needed money. So the Russkis used an 18 year old twat, Zita Rajcsanyi, to lure him to a Yugoslavia under sanctions. The US government warned him, he could have said “Let’s do this in Hungary”, but he was careless. Now Ed Snowden is a smart Aryan lad, and very careful, so his fate is to hang with Russian babes the rest of his days.
The United States isn’t a real country. It’s an empire ruled by a tiny alien elite that uses the power of the imperium for the benefit of their co-ethnics overseas; thus, sanctioning the world over inconsequential Iran…for Israel’s benefit.
A superpuppet
Yet you cannot prove it wrong. LOL
DB:
And the UN has the nerve to state that indigenous populations have a basic human right to their own lands, cultures, & languages EXCEPT for Europeans.
More projection: China will be bullying the world because that is exactly what America is doing now.
So explain this. Over the last 2000 years, China was by far the greatest power in East Asia, so of course she conquered Siberia. Oh, she didn’t? Why did she build the Great Wall instead?
Hope alone accomplishes nothing.
Hope is but one element of Christian idealistic philosophy. The other ideals are respect for life, loving your neighbor, seeking truth, forgiving the past, and extending grace to all. It is the combination of these ideals that works as a human engine for progress. Individually these ideals are never 100% reachable – and none of them “alone” can produce a better life. But practiced together, they can produce a better life for humanity – they already have – it is call “imperfect” Western culture.
If one could sum up Buddhist and Eastern philosophy in one word it would be “harmony.” The problem is that harmony is unchanging – that it is static. Keeping things in an unchanging static way is impossible. The universe will not let that happen – the universe is always changing. The inventiveness of the human mind abhors static. Long term harmony is unnatural.
Think Peace — Art
Trump is a puppet, absolutely true. Bolton is his ventriloquist now, and he’s not even bothering to drink water when he shakes Trump around and works his mouth. Keeping Trump ignorant of Meng’s arrest was a tour de force of public humiliation.
When you squeeze Adelson’s nuts in the vise, you are only incidentally penalizing Trump’s patron. More importantly, you are clamping down on the money-laundering apparat that tops up CIA’s slush fund for off-the-books criminal enterprise. With the Clinton Foundation under scrutiny and AML getting City of London banks under control, casinos have become more important to launder CIA’s drug and child trafficking or gunrunning revenues. And casinos themselves are on thin ice because of the spectacular liquidation, complete with attention-grabbing mass murder, of CIA money launderer and gunrunner Stephen Paddock. Casinos are CIA’s private remittance system. It’s time for an international initiative to shovel them out.
Believe the arrest Hauwei’s founder’s daughter is the result of a move in the positional warfare of jockeying for 5G networks business 10 years down the road.The effect of 5G commo will be of the same effect as everything else that has occurred with information transfer in the past 50 years of computer science to occur in about 5-10 years. I really can’t fathom what this new 5G network will do, but it seems BIG. Hauwei is one if not the biggest interest in making 5G happen and building (and owning) global 5G infrastructure) So some body is trying to guarantee a “piece of that action”. The Iran sanctions bit is just the method for leverage not the motive.
After 5G info networks the talk is about weird quatum physics stuff that really sounds akin to instantaneous travel/time travel and junk like that , 5G is half way there, real Moore’s Law starts eating Newtonian laws so to speak.
Can we get a list of politicans’ names and the amount of money accepted from Adelson published on Unz review. And AIPAC donations with names? Lets’s get all of this info on the table for all to see.
Things are a lot more trickier than it would seem.
Yes retaliation for deterrence is necessary and is a matter of principle. But for the moment the lady is somewhat free… The question is timing and how and not shoot from the hip.
The intrigue is really thick at the moment.
Go watch Robin Hood 2018 and compare the intrigue level Zhang Yimou Shadow (2018).
Right now, loose lips sink ships.
Canada shares a land border with the USA, how independent can they get?
Bravo Ron! You’re the man!!
“More projection: China will be bullying the world because that is exactly what America is doing now.”
That’s not projection. It’s fact. The Chinese are human and human history is filled with examples of this. Assertions to the contrary are extremely naive at best.
“China was by far the greatest power in East Asia, so of course she conquered Siberia.”
China was relatively weak for most of her recent history. That was certainly the case in the 18th and 19th centuries. China was in no position to conquer anything.
“so of course she conquered Siberia”
Rome never conquered modern day Germany. Doesn’t mean Rome wouldn’t have if given the opportunity. In fact, they did try; after a devastating loss, they abandoned the effort. The same applies to China. They were severely overstretched and faced stiff opposition. It was a challenge just to hold onto what they had. They would have conquered Siberia and most of Russia if the opportunity had presented itself. Their cousins the Mongols did.
“Oh, she didn’t? Why did she build the Great Wall instead?”
Ever heard of Hadrian’s Wall? Rome built walls, too; doesn’t mean they didn’t fight with and conquer other peoples. In both cases, those walls were built as a means of holding onto vast territories acquired before the age of modern science – which was orders of magnitude more difficult than in the present era. Both powers would have attempted (and did) to acquire even more territory before it was realized that doing so was untenable; indeed, those walls were built after long campaigns of unification and territorial conquest. Technology was what stopped them from expanding farther, not moralism.
To reiterate, the Chinese are human like the rest of you, so there is really no reason to believe they wouldn’t act the same way you have if given the chance.
Chinese history is one dominated by conquest: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qin%27s_wars_of_unification
Chinese policy is reunification with territories that would rather be separate entities: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_reunification
Fair-minded, Ilyana Rozumova wants to believe: “(President) Trump is trying and trying…,”
Hey Ilyana!
I suppose his surrounding freaks, Mnuchin, Pompeii, and Bolton, have the president convinced that he is doing the right thing to MAGA.
In 1984, a wise University of Scranton Political Science professor lectured and suggested that the worst totalitarian-state leaders/dictators (in 20th Century history) took account of their nation’s devastating domestic & foul foreign policies, & convinced themselves that they were doing good.
I consider the US as illusionary democratic/totalitarian & such is based upon the following characteristics:
First, Ilyana, shall offer an acceptable totalitarian state example: The USSR had one ruling ideology, Marxist-Leninism. Okay, so now let’s roll!
The US ‘guvmint has one ideology, & it is Croney Capitalist (Wall Street)/Zionism.
The US ‘guvmint seized the vital means of production and bequeathed to hapless Americans, job off shoring / out sourcing.
The US has multiple manifestations of MSM, but all news & opinion must maintain conformance with the adaptations Corporate Zionist Media Jews want to disseminate.
The US is inclined to aggressive irredentism and either invades or destabilizes any country that cannot retaliate & screw with them back; i.e. Putin’s Russia.
The US has a charismatic Executive (Mar a lago-Planetarchis) who can do war anywhere, and fuck up the balance of world trade & do so without much whimper from, let’s say…, a bund.
However much the US has not (yet) seized guns (weapons) from citizens, domestic serial murders are conveniently multiplying to suit Big ‘guvmint goals. Subsequently, the 2nd Amendment is taking on “friendly fire” from both ZioCon-gress camps, Democrats & the less noticed GOP.
Yes, Ilyana, doubtless Trump is “trying, trying” to do the GOOD assignments given to him by international Jewry, Adelson & Netanyahu.
Post scriptum: Totalitarian “Deciders” everywhere probably slept better when they opted to wage unnecessary & immoral wars against other evildoers and simultaneously dumbed down & gloriously vanquished their own (Homeland) “subjects.”
Thank you!
Hope makes everything else possible. W/o hope there is no ” respect for life, loving your neighbor, seeking truth, forgiving the past, and extending grace to all. “
Only to move soldiers to Ukraine.
I’m not sure “unbelievably stupid” is the proper description here, because her case is unprecedented. If there have been a prior case, then indeed she was very stupid. The problem here is not her alleged misconduct, but the way the law was selectively enforced. Numerous financial institutions and companies violated US sanctions on Iran in the past, both domestic and foreign, e.g., PayPal, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Standard Chartered, Wells Fargo, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, National Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Moscow, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, etc. etc. Yet not a single executive from these organizations has ever be detained.
http://www.atimes.com/meng-wanzhou-arrest-a-stunning-provocation-to-china/
Good comment.
Human history is also filled with huge popaulations dying from the plague, but that doesn’t mean it will continue to happen. Humans are slow learners, but we learn.
You have got to be kidding. I notice you erased a critical part of my sentence, so I’ll put it back in:
China has been overwhelmingly powerful for most of the last two milennia in Asia. For 2000 years, she’s had vastly more than enough strength to conquer Siberia, but did not do so. Why not?
The tiny fragment of the Roman empire in Brittania was not strong enough to conquer the northern part of the island, so the Romans built Hadrian’s Wall.
In contrast, China’s full power was right up against Siberia, but China chose to build the (vastly larger) Great Wall. Why?
I predict that the Chinese won’t behave at all like the Americans.
Paul Singer’s vulture fund, Elliott Associates, has built an entire business model on a similar technique.
Makes it much easier to arbitrage distressed/ defaulted sovereign debt when you can leverage the power of the US government as your collection agency…
I like your ideals.
Harmony does not mean static, it just means two elements not in conflict. If change happens, you go with it, you don’t resist it.
Progress envisions an end state of one set of ideals, but everything depends on its opposite, so if one set of ideals triumphed the world would vanish.
For instance, if you had only cold and not hot, you’d never feel variations in temperature – you would have no concept of temperature. Temperature would simply vanish.
This applies to everything. Life depends on contrast – on pairs of opposites.
That’s why I prefer a cyclical view, and a sense that things aren’t quite the final word on reality. The world is too mysterious to be captured in terms like good and evil. If good triumphs, then it will abolish itself. We would be insensible to it. In the end, I think we just have to live in mystery.
That’s just my perspective – your perspective also has a long pedigree and has given comfort to countless people, so I don’t denigrate it.
‘Mormon-Science’ jumps off the pages.
It is crap. It is always crap.
It is always OBVIOUS crap.
Exactly. The genius of Christian philosophy is that it does not require perfection. It is set of ideals – ideals by definition are unreachable.
We are human. We are never always hopeful – always respectful of life, always loving, always truthful, always forgiving, and always graceful.
The good news is that in order to progress as a collective, we as individuals must do these good things most of the time – NOT all the time. The philosophy fits our humanness and its failings.
These ideals are like an engine where one part of the engine helps the other parts to continue running on and on.
Christian Western culture with all its flaws, is clearly the engine of human progress.
Think Peace — Art
“China was by far the greatest power in East Asia, so of course she conquered Siberia.”
What is this idiotic FN BS?
Confused terminology. Hope in Christianity is linked to eschatology and not to metaphysics. A “future-oriented” metaphysics is a contradiction in terms, since metaphysical reality transcends the entire universe (meta-physics) and hence all temporal succession, that is, time.
Your opinion of the static is just that: individual opinion, and unrelated to knowledge.
‘This is getting tiresome. Huawei set up Skycom as a cutout to evade US sanctions of Iran. Ms. Meng CFO Huawei, met with bank officials and lied to them that Skycom was unconnected to Huawei. The banks on her word served as a conduit of a revenue stream Iran to Skycom to Huawei, for sanctioned tech. Conspiracy to Fraud, Fraud, Wire Fraud,Conspiracy to Evade Sanctions, Evading Sanctions. Ms. Meng is in a lot of trouble, but will serve no jail time, big fine paid by Daddy. This prosecution serves to deter others. Personally I oppose sanctions of Iran, but my opinion means squat, but is coherant. Yours, Colin Wright, is incoherant and means less than squat.’
Your argument assumes the US rules the world. That isn’t actually the case.
We’re about to learn that.
Spanish languages speakers are not wanted. Hispanic people with Spanish names are wanted. Big difference
The reason Ron’s California referendum ending bi lingual Spanish English education in the public schools passed was that we were sick of hearing that we should all learn to speak Spanish Why? So we could talk to our maids janitors dishwashers ?
The latest educational fad is Mandarin. The myth is that we will be welcomed by the Chinese who will take over the USA. Or we can move to China and assimilate. Won’t happen. The Chinese like their fellow Chinese, not non Chinese who happen to speak Chinese
Zionism has no place in East Asia to begin with.
The evidence so far suggests that we actually do rule the world. But if Russia and China push back too hard we might have to take the mask off and get tough. It could mean a big loss of domestic support (and probably domestic freedom), some embarrassing myth-shattering, casualties and loss of the balance of world opinion for a long time.
Holding some C level former Canadian diplomat? Come on China, prove you’re a serious nation, you can do much, much better.
Do they want the rest of the tariffs right now? I suspect Trump would love a good pretext.
Last Straw, your argumentation might be called an “apples to oranges fallacy”. The entities you named are all financial institutions, operate as a revenue conduit only, and are legally sophisticated, so that they can make a reasonable representation that they were deceived, still they must cease and desist and pay a fine. Ms Meng set up Skycom as a Huawei controlled cutout to evade sanctions, then herself, in person, lied to bank officers, that’s fraud, thats not very bright. Allegedly she avoided travel to the US, knowing she was vulnerable to arrest. Despite this knowledge, she transited in Canada, a country that closely cooperates with the US. It is not unreasonable to say that’s ” unbelievably stupid”.
China gave missile parts to Pakistan. That is a fact.
Yes but his ‘typo’ is right in away. Portugal has been an ally of the UK for decades and I’m sure the UK Jews helped the poorer ‘Portugee‘ ones. (Wry grin)
Ya know, I’ve never really read any of his work much but I did read this one and yeah it was pretty good.
The problem is the Chinese and the Jews have two big things in common. Their love of money and their lack of Jesus.
Thank you! An excellent summary. You make certain important institutions, such as AEI and Atlantic Council (and other similar stink tanks), totally redundant.
The EC was the political wing of Nato, in which the US was providing extra nukes (that the Europeans had no intention of letting them use) and a substantial army to indicate that the world’s most powerful economy would oppose them in a global war they could not hope to win, if for some unfathomable reason they wanted the trouble of taking western Europe.
Russia is far weaker than the Soviet Union, and America was turning to confront China well before Trump. As PM of Britain, David Cameron cut right back on military spending and said the army would be not be in readiness for actual fighting. Germany was and is even worse–they have almost completely run their forces down. I America is begining to put them on all on notice that the free ride for Germany France and Britain is going to begin coming to an end in a decade or so and they will have to spend serious money on conventional arms, not to deter an attack on Western Europe (too built up now for tanks and their support even if Russia had them), but an attack on the Baltic states in Nato. Russia has a quarter of the manpower and economic strength that Europe has so deterring Russia does not require America any longer. America is going to focus on China
I don’t see China’s growth declining as Houellebecq’ predicts.. Nor do I see a bright future for America of France
Even if, as Ron Unz says, China’s rise has nothing to do with America’s societal decline and rising inequality, that does not mean taking China down could not be the cure for America and the West.
Roman era of the first three centuries is considered the happiest time in human history. Pax Romana it was called. One could travel all across the Mediterranean sea with no worries. This is one of the reasons Christianity spread so easily in the first three centuries. The US never did a Pax Americana. It has been a Pox Americana on the Mediterranean area since 1913. WWI, WWII, Cold War, War on Terror, Endless Seven Nations to Destroy Agenda in the middle east, Crack Cocaine CIA selling, Opioid Deep state selling, Operation Gladio, etc, – are some highlights of Pox Americana. The Roman Empire has been warmly remembered by millions of people for generations. Empires can do good. The US empire did a bit of good in the Cold war in Europe and East Asia. It has been downhill since, whatever good it did in the Cold war era it is destroying all that good in Europe, in the five eye nations, and slowly in East Asia. The saddest thing of all is the US empire is led around on a leash by a tiny piece of land in the East Mediterranean. This Iran destroy agenda by the US empire comes from this tiny stupid puppet master drugged on pieces of paper written in 500 BC. There are smart and stupid empires. The US empire wins the award as the stupidest of all. It is destroying itself for stupid writings from 500 BC when we are in the 21st century and not in 500 BC.
“…is turning to be unhealthy.”
— Au contraire. Considering the suppression of discussion on Jewish Question in the western world, this forum is both informative and useful for the citizenry.
Your personal grudges against Unz are perhaps generated by the sense of “eternal victimhood” and “chosiness.” To your surprise, this country still has the First Amendment — despite the strenuous efforts of Israel-firsters at squashing the free speech when this benefits the Jewish State and zionists.
What is indeed unhealthy is the intentional ignorance with regard to the history of Jewish influence in Germany, the UK/US, and with regard to the facts of Jewish participation in the Bolshevik revolution and in perpetrating the mind-boggling cruelties on a massive scale in Russia.
The facts leave a huge hole in the edifice of “eternal Jewish victimhood.”
1. How legitimate are the economic sensations against Iran? You write about the sanctions as if international law supports them. Think again.
2. Tells us how many influential banksters were arrested for the well-documented and unambiguous fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering?
For example, currently the US (and, specifically, certain Mr. Henri Kravis) are involved into illegal weapon transfer to “moderate” terrorists in the Middle East: http://www.voltairenet.org/article204373.html
Here is one of the stories about the influential Mr. Kravis:
“Kravis’s $25 billion takeover of RJR Nabisco (R.J. Reynolds Tobacco) was the subject of the bestselling book and movie, Barbarians at the Gate. The echoes of that gangsterism are still heard: In December 2002, the European Union charged RJR Nabisco with money laundering in a suit filed in U.S. Federal Court. The E.U. complaint says the firm has “engaged in and facilitated organized crime by laundering the proceeds of narcotics trafficking and other crimes…. Defendants have laundered the illegal proceeds of members of Italian, Russian, and Colombian organized crime through financial institutions in New York City, including The Bank of New York, Citibank, N.A., and Chase Manhattan Bank.”
– You see, despite the “laundering the proceeds of narcotics trafficking and other crimes,” the US government cherishes Mr. Kravis cooperation in the arms trafficking operation. How come?
In short, “And why worry about a speck in your friend’s eye when you have a log in your own?” Matthew 7:3
3. “Israel Passes U.S. Military Technology to China:” https://www.military.com/defensetech/2013/12/24/report-israel-passes-u-s-military-technology-to-china
– Who among the Israelis has been arrested for this grave violation of American law? Why is Bibi not in the US prison?
Deep Mind’s AlphaZero changed everything, before that all computers were dependent on the abilities of their human programmers. AlphaZero played against itself taught itself and then thrashed Stockfish. Then Deep Mind then loosened Alpha Zero up a bit and found it could be unbeatable at Go; a step on the way to artificial general intelligence. We may be into the endgame for human chess players, and all other humans too.
“…there are good guys vs bad guys, good races and bad races, and you gotta fill in the blanks. But the categories in which they think don’t change.”
– What a neat description of the empire’s thinking. Was not it Bush the lesser that parroted Stalin, “those who are not with us are against us?”
You show your dislike of those people who dare to have a positive opinion about some of Russian and Cheese policies. — What kind of “must” thinking generates this your dislike?
A food for thought: Often the harshest critics of the US policies are the best citizens among American citizenry.
This brilliant, bold, fantastically clever article – a precise, calculated, ruthless military assault in words – is what the internet was created for.
God speed the wisdom of the inscrutable Chinese.
God save Ron Unz.
I’d strongly disagree with this analysis. I’d think America is far, far weaker than most people realize, economically, militarily, and socially, and in effective has a “glass jaw,” where any sharp military setback might lead to a total collapse. Given our crazy government and our possession of nuclear weapons, that situation makes me very nervous. I discussed some of these broader issues in a long article a few years ago:
http://www.unz.com/runz/chinas-rise-americas-fall/
But an important recent development has been the persuasive claims that Russia’s new generation of cruise missiles given them potential conventional military superiority, and to some extent, render much of our horrendously expensive military force structure completely obsolete:
http://www.unz.com/article/the-implications-of-russias-new-weapons/
Suppose, for example, continued crazy behavior by the US government gets us into a conventional shooting war against Russia and/or China. Our carriers are widely regarded as very vulnerable to their conventional missiles, and I suspect that the loss of a carrier might very possibly ensure.
As everyone knows, we have gigantic budget and trade deficits, and it seems the only reason the dollar maintains its value is our military strength, especially our carrier-based control of oil trade. Now suppose a sharp military setback causes the collapse of the dollar. Except for cars, almost all our consumer goods are important, much of them from China, and as it stands, the bulk of the American population is already impoverished even at the top of the current economic cycle.
Suppose a dollar collapse causes prices and interest rates to spike, while large-scale unemployment results. Couple that with the puncturing of the endless domestic propaganda of American military invincibility, and I’d think a revolutionary situation would result, not particularly favorable for our worthless ruling elites:
http://www.unz.com/akarlin/wagner-debacle/#comment-2221533
As I’ve been saying for years, I think our country and its political/social system is among the more fragile in the world.
“Nato is in reality just the Rothschild army. All these various spy organizations, like 5 eyes, are merely jewish controlled goyim subversion organizations. The real issue here with Huawei would be jewish primacy and control of the worlds internet infrastructure.”
– Thank you for the excellent summary of the Meng’s saga.
Why is it that most of us are terrible at chess or Go? Our brains are just as big as those of the champions. The reason is not that we are handicapped; it is that the kind of intelligence required for chess and Go – rapid calculation of all permutations allowed under an artificial, rigid set of rules – is pretty useless for survival in the physical world and success in human society. Accordingly, evolution has selected for other traits. “AI” has a long way to go. That doesn’t mean that AI might not start replacing office workers some time soon; however, that is only because many office jobs consist mostly in fairly rigid rule application.
annamaria put Bombercommand’s thought where it belongs, in a U.R. “Ain’t gonna’ fly zone,” by stating: “How legitimate are the economic sensations against Iran? You write about the sanctions as if international law supports them. Think again.”
Especially since the post-9/11 False Flag attacks and pursuant GWOT, the Zionized US’s established LAW became, “you’re either for us, or for the terrorists,” and such narcissist (global) lawmaking capability, including economic sanctions, is presently being pooh-pawed by civilized world nations.
Thanks, annamaria! Uh, maybe Bombercommand will rethink & reroute his mission according to Charles Lindberg’s political flight trajectory?
P.S.: Am disappointed but not surprised to have learned about Australia’s conformance to ZUS’s outlaw global disorder-proclivities, and is now planning to move their embassy to Jerusalem.
Well people see their own actions as sticking up for themselves rather than bullying I agree. But that gives the basis for symmetrical schismogenesis, whereby there is escalation while both sides regard themselves as acting purely defensively.
It is true that China had gunpowder, compass, paper and printing press but did not exploit them, perhaps that was not despite but because China was a great power without rivals. But their superiority ended short of 2000 years Not only did China not conquer Siberia, it began to loose control of Outer Manchuria to Russia by the mid 17th century and officially ceded it to Russia by the mid 19th century. According to Jeremy Black
Russia has arrayed clunky old battlefield nukes along its eastern borders for just that reason, whether they would use them in a conventional war, especially a limited one no one can say (China attacked US forces in Korea even though China had no nukes at the time). But one thing is for sure, the Soviet Union spent vast sums on tanks, so it did not seem to believe Nato would use nukes and, Nato also felt compelled to have those hugely expensive conventional forces as well. Nuclear weapons are a deterrent to nuclear war for sure, and battlefield weapon would be the begining of a nuclear war. My feeling is countries would be likely to fight it out conventionally. The US tried a veiled threat of nuking any Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2000, when it seemed to be contemplating independence, the Chinese simply threatened the US back (China threatens US with missile strike, Bill Gertz, Washington Times)
See, it is not a bunch of Taoist Mandarins advising a Emperor now,
China could act acording to such teachings once but now it follows the dictates of realism, offensive realism.
Elites are preoccupied with keeping domestic tranquility, the common people have a better understanding of the realities.
Supremacist Jews. And… guilt…?
How strange.
It is irrelevant as to whether the Chinese are our “friends” in any way. Wake up. There are few “friends” in international politics, economics or war.
What matters first and last is whether the Chinese might be able to help America enormously this way, with a major assault against their sworn enemy – an enemy which is also silently and ruthlessly undermining China’s own social (and eventually political) stability as much as it is able to do so, in exactly the same ways and for the same reason that it has done in the USA and everywhere else.
You guys would find my latest three blog posts interesting.
https://gmachine1729.com/2018/12/15/revisiting-quotes-of-chinasuperpower-after-some-time-in-china/
https://gmachine1729.com/2018/12/11/my-huawei-phone-arrived/
https://gmachine1729.com/2018/12/09/apparently-another-one-of-ren-zhengfeis-daughters-is-a-computer-science-undergraduate-at-harvard/
And related to Ron’s comment, which I’m replying to, is that the Chinese communists did much to destroy the myth of American military invincibility during the Korean War. America could not even defeat an ill-equipped third world Chinese army back in the 1950s, with instead the US army fleeing out of North Korea when attacked. Now, China is like infinitely stronger materially and technologically on relative terms.
Good question.
Personally, I’ve always believed that Satan looks after his Synagogue.
Let’s not overlook the possibility of a collapsed and worthless educational system, a set of “Christian” church denominations which are as evil as anything Israel has ever produced, and a generation of mental incompetents glued to tv sport and “entertainment”.
Well… Since you ask, a “half-quote” comes to mind, I think from one of the many fine writers at the Occidental Observer – unfortunately the name escapes me for the moment:
Something like… “No amount of money is ever enough to protect or reassure a Jew from his private blind terror of what will happen when his gross, ruthless, relentless and completely deliberate nation-wrecking treachery is finally discovered and publicly exposed”.
You have the best possible answer to your question.
It is no wonder that D B Cooper hates Indians… I see an Indian in the lineup; fourth from the left. What was that blackguard doing there?
I think the 16th Amendment should go into the trash bin in its entirety. You make a very good point about the withholding. That business started during the long ruinous Roosevelt era (I believe during the WWII years). If Americans had to write a check each April for what they are forced to ante up to the Feral Gov., they would pay a whole lot more attention. Now, some people treat it as a savings plan, giving whatever measly interest (these days) that would have accrued to the US Gov. They are SO HAPPY to get that check – thank you, Uncle Sugar, what would I do without you?!
AGREED!. Be careful with that talk though, around here, EAH, as you may be called nasty names like “libertarian”, oh my!
@Mike P.
True. But “we” have largely succeeded in removing the necessity of normal, eons-long, contact with the physical world – at least for the vast majority of the population. However, enduring this grossly anti-nature yet comfy way is like living on the knife’s edge, isn’t it: it can all collapse without much notice and then Carlsen, Vishy Anand et al out there may not be able to eke out an existence in any way. For sure Kasparov won’t. There won’t be much call for watching chess games, or commenting about them, when we are all trying to stay alive in a war and starvation zone.
Actually, I think that chess and go “geniuses” may be brain damaged. We weren’t designed to even want to move away from our natural origins. This little period of history is just some kind of goofy anomaly.
“We should actually be a bit grateful to Prince Mohammed since without him America would clearly have the most insane government anywhere in the world. As it stands, we’re merely tied for first.”
A very scary truth
“Since a natural reaction to international hostage-taking is retaliatory international hostage-taking, the newspapers have reported that top American executives have decided to forego visits to China until the crisis is resolved. These days, General Motors sells more cars in China than in the US, and China is also the manufacturing source of nearly all our iPhones, but Tim Cook, Mary Barra, and their higher-ranking subordinates are unlikely to visit that country in the immediate future, nor would the top executives of Google, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, and the leading Hollywood studios be willing to risk indefinite imprisonment.”
Too bad. This could solve all our problems.
What you are writing about here was a one-off, the famous attack by Doolittle’s Raiders. I think you should, first of all, give credit where credit is due. Secondly, you should understand that this was more of a morale-boosting move than a consistent strategy during that early stage of the war in the Pacific.
Those B-25s were not meant to take off of a 500 ft long deck of an aircraft carrier. The pilots trained for a few months under the leadership of Jimmy Doolittle. Unfortunately, when they were hundreds of miles still from the launch point, a Japanese patrol plane was spotted. The carrier group did not know whether they had been spotted or not, but rather than take a chance that they had, they launched on a longer mission than planned. The bombing caused deaths and destruction, but was just a token in the grand scheme of things. It did, however, bring the war right into Japan only 4 months after the Pearl Harbor attack and boost Americans’ morale.
These B-25s were running out of gas coming into China, as, again, the’d flown longer than initially planned. Some of the crews were captured, but of course the Chinese helped all of the men that they could – watch 30 Seconds over Tokyo for Hollywood’s take.
There may be only one of those guys left, as they used to have reunions yearly but have stopped.
Hey, maybe this was way more than you wanted to hear, Mr. Baker. ;-}
One thing is for sure. The average Chinaman has no idea how much help the Americans gave the Chinese in preventing a future of speaking Japanese right now.
Trudeau’d be dead by noon.
You’r such a perpetual liar, would go very far in the Washington cesspool
pray tell…
When was the last time India /Japan
‘threatened’ by China. ?
There’s hope.
https://money.cnn.com/2017/03/20/news/companies/david-rockefeller/index.html
As to the 2nd half of your comment that should probably have been another paragraph, I agree completely. America is blessed with great land and resources. Having a low population density
iswas another blessing. One can make a direct comparison to China on that.
AGREED on the spying aspect of the Artificial Stupidity*
* H/T to John Derbyshire for this term.
“With $32 billion in gross gaming revenues last year or 62% of the world’s total and benefiting from its proximity to China, Macau is easily the world’s biggest gambling center…(Adelson’s) Sands China is the biggest operator in Macau with $2.15 billion in revenue in the third quarter, or 27.3% of the total.”
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2018-12-08/macau-s-american-casino-kings-sweat-on-u-s-china-trade-war
Israel might be running the show in ME, Yinon plan and all that jazz.
But the assault on Eurasia, goes right back to the day when the Brits attacked Tibet,[1], has always been a wasp obcession, its already QED in my answer to sarz, how could you miss it ?
[1]
“When efforts to begin negotiations failed,” the encyclopedia reports, “the British, under the command of Maj. Gen. James Macdonald, invaded the country and slaughtered some 600 Tibetans at Guru. Younghusband moved on to Chiang-tzu (Gyantze), where his second attempt to begin trade negotiations also failed. He then marched into Lhasa, the capital, with British troops and forced the conclusion of a trade treaty with the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s ruler. This action brought him a knighthood in 1904.”
British journalist Alan Winnington writes in his book “Tibet” that the treaty “made Tibet as far as possible a British sphere of influence.”
Even then, Britain recognized Chinese “sovereignty” in Tibet—and sent a bill for 750,000 pounds to the central Chinese government for the expenses incurred in the invasion.
cheeky [email protected]#$%! eh ?
https://www.workers.org/ww/tibet1204.html
“payback for the opium wars that a family of Jew criminals and thugs waged in order to get rich and destroy China”.
Fixed that for you. You’re welcome.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sassoon_family
sonny,
LTTE is listed as terrorists by your own bloody state dept, China was helping you in your wot !
As for your Indian buddies…
‘Sri Lankans, both Sinhalese and Tamils, have for long spoken of Indian imperialism, alternatively supporting both the Tamil Tigers and the Sri Lankan military, including the brutal Indian Peace Keeping Force sent to the tiny island nation in the 1980s’
http://northeastindiadiary.blogspot.com/
I’d agree that we’re relatively weaker with respect to the rest of the world than ten years ago, but we still probably have the upper hand.
Me as well. But nuclear weapons were developed eight decades ago. We’ve spent a lot of money on defense research since then. What else do we (and Russia to a lesser extent) have that is out of the public eye? Even the most observant of us can only guess. It would be pure speculation, but I’ve wondered whether some of the “accidents” involving planes, rockets, ammo dumps and bridges over the past several months were the two sides feeling each other out. Putin has hinted concerns about development of ethno-specific bioweapons. This is a very valid concern considering the advances in gene-modification technology. Any news about Israel can be a manufactured illusion, but it was reported to have an Arab-specific virus in the 1990s.
I don’t think they’ve been widely deployed yet, but they probably are considered a threat by the US military. It is concerning that this factor could spur us to make a move before they are all in place.
It wouldn’t surprise me if there was a military superiority (such as ICBM defense) component that contributed to the USSR’s collapse as much as the economic factors. Russia kept uncharacteristically silent during the aftermath of 9/11, the eastward expansion of NATO and the Middle Eastern wars until just a few years ago.
I’ve read differing views on this, but it seems like they are being kept out of harm’s way for the time being, safely off the shores of North America or in the far western Med away from the Russian base in Syria. The Stennis is reported to be headed for the Persian Gulf. Hopefully the sailors will be safe.
We’re clearly openly interfering in Saudi internal politics more than we used to. A Russia Today article this morning pointed out that Russia, the US and Saudi Arabia are the three largest oil producers, and one of them was going to be the odd country out if the other two joined hands. It said the real problem the CIA has with MBS is that he is too independent, ordering Russian S-400 systems instead of Patriot anti-missile systems. It has been said that when a country buys US equipment, it is really buying an alliance with the US military. A lot to be read between the lines in that statement.
As far as controlling the sea lanes is concerned, we have the submarines even if a few carriers are taken out.
We’ve been headed for an Argentina-style disappearance of the middle class for a long time. Governments become unstable when the economic center of mass separates too much from the political center. The predictable result is an oligarchy of the elites, Madison Avenue style in our case (so far) rather than open military rule. I’m not optimistic about the chances of the marginalized masses to overcome this. The surveillance state is so omnipotent in its ability to closely track any potential dissident and to propagandize and distract the masses that a conventional revolution would be very, very difficult. How many people with doubts about 9/11 have stuck their necks out? We have a go along to get along culture. The proportion of spineless Americans is probably much higher than Germans during the 1930s.
Even a revolution at the ballot box would be a tall order with the clever diversion and dispersion of any nascent dissent by the media and its hand-picked “thought leaders.”
I know you are buying that Russian and even Chinese military capability from authors and commentators of Team Russia here.
I won’t even try to debate that again and again, just say: they are wrong.
They were wrong with Soviet Union and they are wrong now.
I know that amateurs and civilians get hung on new weapons and their capabilities. I’d suggest trying to take into account the fundamentals.
That’s for those “missiles” and “carriers”.
As for conventional war with Russia it didn’t happen with Soviet Union so it will not happen with Russia.
That’s the fantasy born of trauma of all those invasions the “Team Russia” has, the Nazi in particular. It’s fine. It’s weird when Westerners buy it too.
The regime in Kremlin will be brought down (or not) with the exactly same strategy (with some tweaking in tactics) as it was done 1991.Not with huge conventional conflict.
Having said all that the possibility of M.A.D does exist, but it’s not about military capabilities and strategies.
It’s about ruling elites in West being detached from reality. That’s excellent foundation for making mistakes.
While l can’t visualize executing a land invasion of Russia in foreseeable future I can, with ease, visualize a mistake escalating in exchange of M.I.R.Vs.
I am afraid that the solution to the problem, even if possible, doesn’t lie in military capabilities of any player.
It lays in action, or not, of an average American. Actually, in action of, say, 200 000 Americans, at the same time and place.
Related to that “I’d think a revolutionary situation would result”. Hope you are right.
Can’t say I hold my breath there, though.
Even in alt-right sphere you don’t have anything smart going on. Not even a basic vision, let alone idea.
I think you, we, overestimate a common American.
I can see, with ease, all that fustration used by TPTBs to further their own goals, and not chaneled into a “revolutionary” outcome.
So, I do agree with:
Especially with the bold.
Parts of Modern Germany were under Roman control, the areas west of the Rhine known as Germania Inferior were a Roman Province.
Agree.
I’ll skip the part about US-Russia military/war.
Agree.
More importantly, especially with:
Nonsense, the Chinese Communists, who fought bravely and managed to push the UN forces back, were unable to progress past the 38th parallel. After the US chased the Korean Reds out of the South, Truman, against the advice of the best of the American Military brain-trust, refused to hit the Chinese Reds with the Americans’ most powerful weapons. or to attack the Chinese in their soft underbelly. The Chicoms lost 400,000 men in the fighting, South Korea remained free of communist totalitarianism and the Americans still have a presence on the peninsula, right next door to Red China. To this day the US has an overwhelming advantage in nuclear weapons, a battle tested military and the highest level of military technology in the world. It is highly doubtful the Chicoms could defeat the US in a war. That’s not to say they can’t keep up the slow bleed of US technology and manufacturing and sit back and let the US tear itself apart with affirmative action and effeminacy.
Actually, the Chinese have signed a recent contract with the PAK military to drastically modernize Pakistan’s anti-ship and SAM capabilities for defense against India and the US.
https://www.ft.com/content/8dbce0a0-3713-11e8-8b98-2f31af407cc8
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/defence/china-sells-pakistan-sensitive-missile-technology/articleshow/63415007.cms
https://www.thehansindia.com/posts/index/News-Analysis/2018-10-18/Pakistan-may-buy-Chinese-missile-better-than-Brahmos/427063
Given that Huwei stole all of their tech from Lucent, Nortel, and others she is culpable for a lot more than just Iran.
Wrong, I am far from a Christian fundamentalist.
Well, perhaps I should have said “over most of the last 2000 years, ….” The point is that China had the strength to conquer Siberia for a very long time, far longer than the U.S. has existed, but did not do so.
I have little doubt that if the U.S. had been in China’s position from say 700 AD to 1700 AD, the Americans would have grabbed Siberia without a second thought. But China built the Great Wall instead.
So I strongly disagree that China will be as much of a global bully as the U.S. is now.
If by “Outer Mongolia” you mean the lands north of Inner Mongolia, it was not ceded to Russia. The area is an independent country today, called Mongolia.
China doesn’t care. Mongolia is mostly desert and steppe. Its population of 3 million is less than that of Lanzhou, a single medium-sized city in China.
Was she forced to make love to the head dyke in jail?
annamaria, you haven’t read and understood a word of my comments, you’re not alone, NZLex and ChuckyO have the same problem. All three of you get excessively triggered by mistakes in reading comprehension, then go apeshit. I have stated in another comment I oppose sanctions on Iran. I am writing about the real world reality that Ms Meng’s arrest has serious consequences, and she could have avoided same by not being careless, that’s all. NZLex even whipped himself into a lather over my stating the obvious fact that Ms Meng uses a digital skin whitening app. You all behave like mentally ill landcrabs with keyboards.
Chucky, message for you in reply to annamaria’s comment
Christianity grants “God’s Grace” to anyone, regardless of their pedigree, if that individual accepts Christ as their savior. Sanctimonious Christians, such as the Clintons, ‘believe’ in Christ to the extent that they’ll convince voters of their adherence to religious principles…while they contort their digits into a King’s X behind their backs. A true Christian needs Christ, because they’ve exhausted every avenue of redemption for their sins. A derelict alcoholic vomiting blood in a cold, dark alley realizes his only hope is to surrender his shattered life to the Son of God. A teenage runaway hiding in mortal fear from a cadre of pimps, junkies, police, rapists and johns knows she has a friend within a church, who’ll shelter her from harm. Many people have sought redemption in that manner. Nobody is required to believe in miracles, but when you need one, you’ll be less inclined to express doubts about that resource.
I am writing about the real world reality that Ms Meng’s arrest has serious consequences, and she could have avoided same by not being careless, that’s all. NZLex even whipped himself into a lather over
Bombercommand dropped a little dud on me & others, and pontificated: “I am writing about the real world reality that Ms Meng’s arrest has serious consequences, and she could have avoided same by not being careless…”
Above, argh… Oh yeah! The real Western Zio-world.
Forgot how international “frequent flyers” can get arrested & go to the pokey for failing to heed ZUSA laws.
(zzzZigh)
The last time Western forces in general and US in particular were “battle tested” was Falklands war.
The “Team Russia” IS correct, IMHO, in that regard. US/Western forces capability in conventional war re Russian forces, that is.
COIN took care for it.
The last time a Western soldier had to be careful about enemy artillery, armor and air power was, again, Falklands war.
Russia had it with Georgia. Not very hard, but, it wasn’t easy either.
Even more importantly, in Ukraine.
But, again, I really don’t think that’s important in this discussion. Hasn’t been since Cuban crisis.
Besides, your Chicoms haven’t had that “battle tested” since that interesting incursion in Vietnam.
You could’ve mentioned that too re their capability.
The last time you responded to one of my comments it was over one of Pat Lang’s posts. Pat appears to have retreated from Unz Review. Did you see this post of his?
https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2018/12/trolls.html
As always Pat hides from the truther community.
I have neither expressed nor implied that assumption. The United States has highly limited power to enforce its will on this planet, but thanks to its cooperative relationship with The Dominion of Canada, Vancouver Airport is one of those places. Ms Meng was stupid and careless, she is suffering the consequences. I am merely stating facts. Watching video of Ms Meng leaving the courthouse shattered, head on her lawyers chest like a girlfriend touched my heart, I don’t like to see girls suffer. But she has lived an easy privileged life, and now is learning there are two sides to power.
Thanks for the info. I know a little bit about that raid because my father and mother were members of Pancho Barnes’ “Happy Bottom Riding Club”, where Doolittle, Yeager and other pilots socialized during the halcyon days of Edwards AFB. I also knew one of the mechanics who worked on those B-25s during their stop at McClellan Field. (They were supposed to leave those birds alone, because their engines were specially configured for maximum range, with lean fuel mixture settings, and other refinements. Unfortunately, word did not filter down to the line mechanics, who readjusted those engines to purr like a kitten. From that point on, each time Doolittle flew into McClellan AFB subsequent to that raid, he rated the transient alert service as “LOUSY!”)
I would like to add that China & US are part of the NEOLIBERAL GLOBILIZATION (G7 Nations) that serves a tiny group of global elites. China is not really the threat. The real threat is RUSSIA with a much more sovereign government and with weapons just as good as the US if not better.
I tend to disagree. The exceptionally strong popular dissatisfaction with our ruling elites is suggested by Trump’s election, given that he was opposed by all those elites and virtually 100% of the media. That he’s merely an ignorant buffoon who was quickly controlled or co-opted is immaterial.
Given our dreadful fiscal and trade situation, our nation’s primary assets are its (supposedly) invincible military and its very powerful world propaganda machinery.
Personally, I’m quite skeptical of the reality of the former. And the loss of a ultra-expensive carrier in a conventional military conflict would immediately puncture that supposedly invincibility, and probably destroy the effectiveness of our media propaganda at the same time.
Now consider that we’re now at the peak of our economic cycle, with a downturn long overdue, yet almost 60% of Americans have less than $1,000 in available savings, with the bulk of those having less than $500.
Once military and propaganda power fails, I’d think that the dollar would probably sink to its true value, something far, far below its current rate. Except for cars, nearly all our consumer goods are imported, and what if they suddenly became 40-50% more expensive? A huge fraction of the American public is currently broke, and once prices spiked (along with interest rates), they’d suddenly realize just how totally broke they were.
Meanwhile, about the only national institution that retains any popular credibility is our military, and suddenly people would realize it also was just an incredibly expensive fraud.
I’d think that America’s entire economic/social system would quickly collapse, and take down its political system along with it.
The real danger for everyone is that our crazy elites might go nuclear. After all, their lives wouldn’t be worth a dime once the general population realizes just how thoroughly they’d destroyed our once successful country over the last generation or so. So threatening or using nukes might be their only real option.
Those thoughts are way over my pay grade. I am into practical things – like trying to live a philosophical Christian life – and hoping for peace.
Art
America does not fight wars against people who fight back. If we did, we’d lose that war, both on the battlefield and on the home front. Current conflicts rage on because the media (Jews) control the narrative, and they won’t dwell on those planeloads of caskets being flown to the U.S. for final disposition, nor will they focus upon the grotesque injuries endured by our soldiers when their vehicles strike IEDs, or their bases are hit by mortars and missiles. As long as Israel calls the shots for our military ventures, wars can drag on forever in the Middle East. But, when Communism is being opposed by our troops, the media suddenly shifts gears to resurrect the 1960s zeitgeist of hippies and peacenicks, all vying to impose their idealistic fervor to forge a world without conflict.
Right, I figured it was common knowledge that Chicom forces haven’t been in battle, except against unarmed students and Tibetan monks, for a long time.
I do have to disagree with your assessment of American, and NATO, troops not being battle tested. Although it’s true that the armies of the Iraqis and Talibanis weren’t first world by any stretch, they were still organized military outfits with trained personnel. Any infantryman who pursued, and fought them, gained powerful experience that will aid them in any future engagement. Not that a war against Red China will resemble the police actions in the Afghan and Iraq, men who’ve already been under fire are a valuable tool in any conflict. A real US-Red China war would probably have to involve nukes pretty quickly, and with the vast US superiority, would end pretty quickly, too.
Adelson seems not to have provided the quid for the quo. A suspension of the ability of his casinos to function, as Unz suggests, might wake him up to the matter.
People care about relative wealth, status, and power. Not objective wealth or standards of living. Telling the poor today that they live better than the kings of yore because they have smartphones and indoor plumbing does not placate them, as they still have relatively less than others. Even if China’s rise had nothing to do with America’s objective conditions, it has everything to do with relative conditions. Status and power are zero sum games.
If the U.S. dropped the charges, Canada would release Ms. Meng.
The real danger for everyone is that our crazy elites might go nuclear.
Oh boy — Russian nukes in Cuba again – Kennedy had Bobby — Trump has Javanka – scary – very scary!
Think Peace — Do No harm — Art
I try not to respond to nonsensical drivel, but this is too much. Why are you being so modest? Why don’t you come out openly and say that now since Croatia joined NATO, it makes any war against US unwinnable.
Talking about nuclear weapons, it’s only fitting that they were invented by a country which can’t fight a conventional war on land, to save their lives – literally. That’s why they’ll never give up nuclear weapons – it’s what allows them to impersonate a superpower.
OK, they are good at sea too, but so are the Somali pirates. Do you know that the biggest ever detonated nuclear bomb was called “Tsar” bomb? And it was made in USSR. I know it’s totally militarily irrelevant. Still, I think in order to pay tribute to Croatia for joining NATO, US should develop even bigger nuclear bomb, and maybe call it – “Poglavnik” bomb?
“..attention-grabbing mass murder, of CIA money launderer and gunrunner Stephen Paddock.”
Interesting:
1. https://newspunch.com/las-vegas-paddock-child-trafficking/
“Paddock didn’t make his millions playing video poker. He made millions in the darkest trade known to man. Paddock was an ex-CIA pilot running a human sex trafficking ring out of the Philippines, delivering children to the United States under cover of his company – the company that mainstream media is desperate for you not to know about….”
2. http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2400.htm
“… based on documented evidence developed with the aid of both Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Israel’s Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations (MOSSAD), the identity of the person named responsible for the “Pyramid Sacrifice” ritualistic massacre in Las Vegas, named Stephen Paddock, has established his being an arms smuggling pilot employed by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)…”
3. https://newspunch.com/mkultra-stephen-paddock-cia-brain/
“In the space of two months after the October 1 attack, eight eyewitness survivors, many of whom publicly disagreed with the official narrative, plus one high profile attorney, wound up dead.”
The U.S. is getting less powerful by the minute, as the military embroils our troops in gay-acceptance forums, female-interaction indoctrination, extended combat tours and separation of military families eroding morale, while the junk we’re buying for premium prices can’t be operated in actual combat. Hence, our ‘leaders’ (You know, those clowns who journey to Israel and bang their heads on the Wailing Wall?) ensure the folks back home aren’t apprised of the fact that those TRILLIONS of DOLLARS we’re paying for these banana wars are being spent in vain. It is now time to pull in the reins of our bellicose political elements, and forge American Sovereignty. If Israel wants to attack another Middle East country, then let them face the consequences. Our nation needs to disengage from that region, and take care of our own people, economy and infrastructure.
Agree. The Meng affair is a case of gangsterism practiced widely both by the “exceptional” and the “chosen.”
They wouldn’t have to shut down all the casinos. Just Adelson’s.
Correct. I always say what the Chinese do best is make more Chinese, and radicalize their young into fanatics. We in the U.S. should learn from those people, at least the value of “Nationalist” sentiments being encouraged among citizens. As far as Communism is concerned, it’s a blueprint for tyrants to sucker populations into abrogating their rights for ‘security’.
“…that does not mean taking China down could not be the cure for America and the West.”
– Could you elaborate? For example, re the effect of “taking China down” on the US consumers at large. Also, what is our expertise in China’s military preparedness?
“… a Pox Americana … The saddest thing of all is the US empire is led around on a leash by a tiny … stupid puppet master drugged on pieces of paper written in 500 BC. There are smart and stupid empires. The US empire wins the award as the stupidest of all.”
– The US has been squandering an amazing potential, tragically.
You made a nice compilation of the US persecution of some violators of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. However, the US government and DOJ are well known for their moral relativism.
For example, http://www.voltairenet.org/article204373.html
“Operation “Timber Sycamore”, initiated by President Barack Obama was privatized a little before the election of President Donald Trump. It is now coordinated by the investment fund KKR (established by Henry Kravis and whose military activities are led by the former head of the CIA, General David Petraeus). “Timber Sycamore” is the most important arms trafficking operation in History. It involves at least 17 governments. The transfer of weapons, meant for jihadist organizations, is carried out by Silk Way Airlines, a Azerbaïdjan public company of cargo planes.”
— The infamous Henry Kravis should have been rotting in prison for his massive corruption and violation of the law. Instead, Kravis is courted by the US government that is violating the international law.
https://larouchepub.com/other/2003/3003likud_usgangsta.html
Unfortunately, is has become ridiculous to quote the US “righteous persecution” in some convenient cases whereas the truly important cases of corruption and murderous criminality are left untouched.
All about Iran, or all about Huawei not allowing a back door for NSA?
James Miles, the Economist journalist who happened to witness the whole 2008 riot when it started, described it as violence from Tibetans against the Han and Hui Chinese.
Here is an excerpt:
“Q. What you say you saw corroborates the official [Chinese] version. What exactly did you see?
A. What I saw was calculated targeted violence against an ethnic group, or I should say two ethnic groups, primarily ethnic Han Chinese living in Lhasa, but also members of the Muslim Hui minority in Lhasa. And the Huis in Lhasa control much of the meat industry in the city. Those two groups were singled out by ethnic Tibetans. They marked those businesses that they knew to be Tibetan owned with white traditional scarves. Those businesses were left intact. Almost every single other across a wide swathe of the city, not only in the old Tibetan quarter, but also beyond it in areas dominated by the ethnic Han Chinese. Almost every other business was either burned, looted, destroyed, smashed into, the property therein hauled out into the streets, piled up, burned. It was an extraordinary outpouring of ethnic violence of a most unpleasant nature to watch, which surprised some Tibetans watching it. So they themselves were taken aback at the extent of what they saw. And it was not just targeted against property either. Of course many ethnic Han Chinese and Huis fled as soon as this broke out. But those who were caught in the early stages of it were themselves targeted. Stones thrown at them. At one point, I saw them throwing stones at a boy of maybe around 10 years old perhaps cycling along the street. I in fact walked out in front of them and said stop. It was a remarkable explosion of simmering ethnic grievances in the city.”
http://www.cnn.com/2008/WORLD/asiapcf/03/20/tibet.miles.interview/
Well, I’d be the first to admit that I have absolutely no expertise in military technology issues. But some of those writers you condemn and numerous others have made arguments that seem rather persuasive to me. Maybe they’re correct and maybe not.
However, I do have some confidence in my own analyses of large socio-economic-political trajectories. For example, as far back as the late 1970s, I felt pretty confident that the USSR would eventually collapse for pretty much the reasons it eventually did, and regularly discussed the prospect with my friends. My greatest surprise was that it happened without major bloodshed, and lacking a precipitating external military shock such as the 1904-5 Revolution.
Meanwhile, even a bit earlier than that I’d told all my somewhat skeptical friends that China was on a likely trajectory to become the world’s dominant economic and probably political power, and everything has unfolded almost exactly as I would have predicted. With regard to this, I can even provide a small bit of hard evidence. In 1986, I published a letter in The Economist, one of the longest they’d ever run, summarizing this situation and therefore urging them to expand their publication to include an Asia Section, a step they actually took the following year:
http://www.unz.com/runz/far-east-2/
Much of my reasoning of the mid/late-1970s is summarized in my article from a few years ago:
http://www.unz.com/runz/how-social-darwinism-made-modern-china-248/
Anyway, my point is that for the last 15-odd years I’ve seen America unfortunately follow a somewhat similar trajectory to the old, unlamented USSR, and see no particular reason it won’t end up suffering similar consequences. My long series of very critical articles about our own unfortunate USSA has been entitled “American Pravda,” perhaps providing a clue that I’m not quite the foolishly deluded Soviet apologist you seem to suggest. If you haven’t read them, you might want to consider doing so, starting with the first:
http://www.unz.com/runz/our-american-pravda/
Meanwhile, I’m not really sure how much weight I should assign to any criticism you have of the military claims of so-called “Team Russia.” Although your comments over the last couple of years have been extremely prolific (totaling nearly 500,000 words), offhand I can’t think of a single one that ever stuck in my mind or impressed me. They mostly seem like boilerplate, low-quality anti-Russian agitation. Apparently some of the other commenters think you’re Croatian, and hostile to Russia for that reason. Maybe. Or maybe you’re just some random Neocon-type, who hangs around my website like one of the other trolls, possibly even being paid to do so.
Good article Ron Unz. However, I believe the US would not do what it did if they believed that China would go the route you are suggesting: “The chain of political puppets responsible for Ms. Meng’s sudden detention is certainly a complex and murky one. But the Chinese government already possesses the absolute power of financial life-or-death over Sheldon Adelson, the man located at the very top of that chain”… “China actually holds a Royal Flush in this international political poker game”
My Humble opinion is that China knows it holds a Royal Flush, but is not going to use it.
China, a Totalitarian kleptocracy ruled by a tiny faction of a super rich cabal, is willing participant of the NEOLIBERAL GLOBALIZATION of the NEW WORLD ORDER (NWO).
As Takis Fotopoulos states in his book (Fotopoulos, Takis. The New World Order in Action Vol. 1), in the NWO, it is no longer nation-states that rule the world, fighting among themselves for the division of world markets, but rather the transnational corporations. It is these huge oligopolies that are always the victors, irrespective of where they base their activities. Therefore, the fact that today China or India look like economic superpowers (or rising superpowers) is not, in fact, an economic miracle but rather an economic mirage. If any of these countries stopped offering the ‘comparative advantages’ they presently do, particularly in terms of cheap production cost they offer to the TNCs, then the economic miracle would end overnight — i.e. as soon as the TNCs move to one of the other countries begging them to invest in their own area.
China is not going to do anything major that will disturb the current balance of power or anything that will be bad for business. They need to keep feeding their people and need the TNCs to stay in CHINA.
Why side with China instead of the U.S.? Simple. Unless and until the U.S. is defeated, the present plutiocratic setup in the U.S. will not end.
It won’t just be Canada. How will the Chinese executives know where they can travel to? Ms. Meng’s ultimate destination was apparently Mexico. Is Mexico safe?
You Zhongguoren dong Ingwen.
Which, unless I have made a mistake in my Mandarin, means: there are Chinese who understand English.
I agree that the US is driving for World hegemony and is an Oligarchy not a democracy. But Remember China is also a Totalitarian Communist state, ruled also by a tiny elite and part of the Neoliberal Global Order.
You have the Korean conflict framed incorrectly- the US broke two treaties it signed after WWII regarding civilian governance of the peninsula which directly led to armed conflict- as well as the nature of the American way of war which is characterized by over reliance upon expensive airpower and infinitesimal amounts of actual ground fighting. As long as the Taliban never fly aircraft nor field a number of MLRS to shower the ‘little America’ base complexes in revenge, the US will stay in Kabul and Bagram, Afghanistan until the USD finally collapses from QE overprinting and unsustainable debt.
Interesting, Annamaria[459]. I heard nothing about child trafficking in this case. (are those links derived from Sorcha Faal? Their frequent document-free citation of intelligence sources makes me dubious.) There is a frequent pattern of CIA cleanups of local criminal syndicates – Dave McGowan was the master of sniffing them out – but normally those rubouts are conducted to get lost in the background noise, like this:
http://centerforaninformedamerica.com/sleazefest-in-seattle/
The strange thing about Paddock’s untimely end was the extraordinarily high profile of it – complete with attention-grabbing mass murder. The idea of a whale enduring the clanging, buzzing tedium of slots is now a joke, and everybody with half a brain has figured out that the law of large numbers makes the slot hold percentage a disguised money-laundering commission, typically 7.5%-8.5%.
The Venetian Macau’s slot hold percentage is lower, less than 5%, and their rolling chip win percentage is much lower, less than 3%. That makes Adelson more vulnerable but also more important to CIA. Money laundered through VIP drop comes from aggregated VIP loans to junkets. So junkets are another testicle that China can squeeze.
Whether or not Chanos read Unz’s piece, his shorting Adelson’s stock will already reduce Adelson’s wealth. Giving Adelson a reason to pressure for Ms. Meng’s realease.
Dear Mr. Unz,
Military technology has been high-tech-hijacked to focus aircraft and ship design concepts toward Stealth refinements. Since you’re not versed on these topics, I could relate an observation by a military aircraft designer about this issue: Stealth is a SCAM. The planes we’re paying billions of dollars for in order to defeat enemy RADAR Defensive Systems are easily detected by RADAR. These planes are further hampered by the materials employed to absorb RADAR signals, which cannot withstand moisture, and need copious amounts of maintenance between sorties for repairs and mission configuration. The gadgets shoehorned into modern fighter and bomber cockpits and air frames malfunction, or don’t work at all, requiring crews to simply shut them down, and accomplish their missions on the fly, so to speak. The F-22 and B-2 aircraft should each be designated as an endangered species, since there are very few Albino Pachyderms left in the wild. It is fortunate that you’re ignorant about these weapons, since your vastly more intelligent approach to addressing controversial subjects would result in your placement on some government or other agency’s ‘List’….
China may be ruled by a tiny elite, but that elite seems much more concerned about providing for the average Chinaman’s wellbeing than our elite is concerned about the wellbeing of the average American.
Well…..
That infantryman didn’t experience enemy air strikes, artillery/MLRS strikes and armor.
Big difference.
Russian soldiers did. The engagement in Georgia gave all elements of Russian armed forces taste of the conflict against EQUAL opponent. The same in Ukraine.
Ask any (honest) vet from COIN, what does he/even she, thinks about experiencing a threat from Taliban sniper versus being within the “splash” of MLRS.
Any (honest) soldier will tell you that he/even she will 10 times of 10 prefer being pinned down by a sniper than be under (even medium) mortar fire. Introduce the MLRS with cluster ammunition and you are in different game altogether.
Anyway….
As for:
Personally, I don’t think about the possibility of conventional, let alone nuclear, war with China.
And I do think about plenty of options for armed conflict(s) in plenty of places on this planet.
The vicious North Korean communists,at the behest of their master, Joseph Stalin, invaded South Korea because US troops had withdrawn and Stalin believed the South would be easy pickings. The Reds didn’t think the Americans, or their allies, would be willing to fight to secure the South. I’m unaware of any “treaties” violated by the US. The communists invaded the South and the UN, with the US at its lead, pushed the communists out. If not for Truman’s timidity, the US could have attacked the Red Chinese and perhaps prevented the death and torture of many millions trapped under the oppressive boot of Mao’s Red Army.
I believe there are more powerful forces way more powerful than corrupt Adelson at work here. Their ultimate goal is for Iran to be integrated into the NWO of Neoliberal Globalization, and they will use any means to reach this goal.
Well, I was going to reply, but after seeing:
and especially
I’ll pass, from now on.
You aren’t the first and won’t be the last.
It would be interesting to see will you retain some semblance of fair play and not…..ahm…”moderate” my posts from now on. Not that will surprise me, mind you. It would surprise me if you don’t do that (well, you and/or your “team” here).
So, I’ll (try) to “chat” here with some other people. Focus, time and effort.
All we need is a quiet corner in your “pub”. So far it’s been around.
In other “pubs” we can’t have even that.
Let’s see.
As with most of the author’s articles, a very shallow analysis of the topic is given, made to look as if it’s somehow in-depth (which the many gullible readers here have been fooled into believing).
Here is a much better legal analysis: https://www.lawfareblog.com/detention-huaweis-cfo-legally-justified-why-doesnt-us-say-so
I quote:
“As far as I know, most Chinese people are distinguished by their intelligence, thoroughness and diligence. What do the thousands of people employed by China’s foreign ministry and its intelligence services do all day, if they are unaware of such important facts?”
Of cource they know. Keep in mind that these intelligent and diligent people are working for a Totalitarian Repressive cabal of elites, kind of similar to the one we have in the US. Also remember China is part of the NEOLIBERAL GLOBALIZATION of the NWO that is driven by thousands of transnational corporations (TNCs), out of which 1,318 core companies, through interlocking ownerships, own 80% of global revenues and, of these, 147 companies (i.e. less than 1 per cent of the network) form a ‘super entity’, controlling 40 per cent of the wealth of the entire network!
As I said, there are a lot more powerful players at work here……
The Chinese Communist Party has something like 90 million members. The Party has more members in it than California has men, women, and children. If you call that “tiny,” you must be Chinese.
Agree.
Exactly! And that’s actually a much smarter long-term strategy since it decreases the likelihood that you and all your friends and relatives will be overthrown and guillotined by an outraged population.
My crude mental model is that China’s ruling political elites steal 10% of everything for themselves and their circle and maybe another 10% is stolen by “unauthorized corruption.” But the Chinese population keeps the remaining 80%. Meanwhile, in America our totally worthless and corrupt elites take half of everything for themselves and have been turning a covetous eye towards the other half.
The average urban Chinese worker has seen his real income double every decade for the last 40 years. If the real income of American workers had been doubling every decade, I think they’d be complaining less about the 1%. Instead, by many measures the income of typical American workers has been stagnant or declining for almost 50(!) years.
Here’s my striking graph of the change in the relative per capita GDP between China and the US, and the trends since then have largely continued. Which country would you bet on?
And here’s my article from a few years ago in which I discuss the comparison in greater detail:
http://www.unz.com/runz/chinas-rise-americas-fall/
Are you sure that executives in those financial institutions never did something similar to what Ms. Meng did or even worse? Also, where did you find the info about Ms. Meng’s case? Please do not tell me it’s from some “internal memo” that has about as much credibility as the Iraqi WMD.
I’d submit that the US’ real assets are its preeminence in, if not outright control of, all of the world’s international political, financial, monetary, trade, scientific, technical, legal, etc, etc institutions. That is what the “established World Order” is really all about.
That preeminence underpins the inertia that continues to carry the US Empire into the 21st century. While all are wary of the “monkey with a hand-grenade” USM, the reality is that the nation itself could be reduced to a Haiti writ large in a matter of weeks with barely a shot being fired, and with no-one able to point the finger at who did it. The Great Wurlitzer would go down with it.
It hasn’t happened because everyone is almost equally wary of what happens after that. Hundreds of institutions that are critical to the functioning of the modern world would go suddenly adrift, and all bets are off on who/what replaces the US’ role.
I do love you so I will hope you will not be angry with me.
You have a complete weakness in judging people.
PererAUS is honest and direct person.
He is not Croatian
Because he is honest and direct so we can be certain that he is Australian. (Most probably still young.}
From his style we can deduct that he is a professor, or maybe only teacher of history.
Problem with him is that he still lives in the dreamworld of Anglo-Saxon Glory.
He does not realize that England become on world stage more or less irrelevant.
He is in total denial that US is not ruled by Anglo-Saxons anymore, but it is ruled by Zionist Jews.
When he wakes up from his dreams he becomes frustrated, and he is trying to correct everybody.
He is a tortured soul and I am sorry for him, and so should be everybody willing to express a little bit compassion.
I am a retired officer of the U.S. Navy, and used to be a true believer in the Cold War. I am too old to fight now, but, if I were younger, I would see no reason to fight for the present U.S. setup. I wonder how many current members of the U.S. military are motivated to fight for the current setup.
Narcissist PeterAUS (yuck) said: “Any (honest) soldier will tell you that he/even she will 10 times of 10 prefer being pinned down by a sniper than be under (even medium) mortar fire.”
So, so, arrogant & naturally inclined to talk down to people.
Fyi, I was a grunt-soldier once who did my best to be “honest,” stay true to the standard oath of not doing harm to civilians, POW’s, anti-war protestors, and served my country with a modicum of dignity while President Nixon’s Vietnam war intensified by “ten times.”
Regarding your sentence (above), & as I never desired to climb the gung-ho ladder beyond Specialist 4, today I conclude that the mightiest & most advanced ZUSA weaponry is (at present) pinning down my, Oh Lord & pass ‘da ammo, argh, “Homeland.”
It is, Thought Control Missiles & Warheads…, little PeterAUS.
And The Jewish Corporate Media is a united & Western transnational “sniper;” a WMD system as visible as Dimona’s nuclear one but, but, ain’t really frickin there for an AEC viewing.
You are pinned-down by the self cluster-fuck image that appears each morning in your tubby-tub fall(en)out shelter. Thanks for your regular comment dis-service! Go, Peter, go. (zzZigh)
Help me out with the chronology, Ron. I thought the Communist Party authorities began introducing economic reforms based on market principles in 1978.
Now that I think about it, a lot of preliminary work must have gone into arranging a deal of this magnitude between the kingpins of Wall St and the leaders of the CP before China could make an official announcement that it had agreed to open its doors to foreign investment. The agreement must have taken several years to nail down. Not sure how widely disseminated information about this deal had been. That said, I imagine more than a few individuals must have been privy to the fact that a major policy shift was afoot – i.e., the relocating of manufacturing jobs from heartland America to China – via the introduction of the “great labour arbitrage.” I must say, in passing, the introduction of this policy change was largely responsible for the decimation of the American middle class, something that noted industrialists like Henry Ford would never had condoned.
Informative.
A question: would you refuse a recall (say, it’s feasible) even if that means going to prison?
A million dollar question.
The real and simple question could be: how many current members of the U.S. military would refuse to fight for the current setup even if it means going to prison?
For the most likely (next) engagement, Iran, I think….a negligible few.
That’s all what matters.
I would like to see some documentation please…
Here’s mine:
“Despite the rapid growth of the Chinese economy in the last decade, more than 482 million people in China – 36% of the population – live on less than $2 a day.
In total 85% of China’s poor live in rural areas and extreme poverty forces many of them to leave the countryside in search of employment in urban areas. Often referred to as the factory of the world, China’s industry-oriented economy relies on these migrant workers who make up the majority of the workforce.
There are approximately 150 million internal migrant workers in China who, because of their status, do not receive any state benefits or protection. They have to endure poor working conditions such as excessive and forced overtime, denial of social security rights and failure to provide employment contracts, as well as severe health risks.
Before opening up its economy in 1978, China had stringent controls on the movement of people between rural and urban areas, preventing migration to cities. These controls were part of the permit (hukou) system, in which welfare entitlements such as pensions, housing, health and education were tied to a person’s place of birth.
As China moved towards a market economy, cheap rural labour helped fuel the country’s growth and constraints on migration were reduced, however the restrictions on household registration of the hukou have remained in place, so migrant workers become outcasts without access to any state benefits or protection, despite Chinese laws enshrining “equal rights” for all.”
https://waronwant.org/sweatshops-china
My conviction is that any regime that treats people in such way, is ethically bankrupt. The US government is also ethically bankrupt for what is doing to its people. I do not believe in double standards.
22.3 million women are CPC members. The CPC currently has 89.45 million members, making it the second largest political party in the world after India’s Bharatiya Janata Party.
However the one’s with the real power and wealth, are a TINY fraction of the above number.
I suspect Bombercommamd is black. Which would explain his hostility to whightening processes.
Mattboi 484, Thanks for that reeking pile of shit from lawfare. It’s grim here in the US juridical laughingstock, and we needed a belly laugh. The first recognizable undigested morsel in this somewhat unconsolidated stool was the dishonestly distorted caricature of the G-192′s (the world’s) position on unilateral sanctions: that they’re void because they’re extraterritorial. Unilateral US sanctions are illegal because they are in manifest breach of UN Charter Article 41. Evidently the lawfare hacks think your readers are so stupid that they don’t know that.
So of course CIA apparatchiks at DoJ hoked up a charge of bank fraud. The transparently political vindictive prosecution underlying the extradition would get laughed out of any grown-up apex court – and Canada’s is one of the world’s more widely respected.
The writhing worm bolus in Ku’s big wet dump was his use of CIA’s magic words security and policy to void any law restricting US coercive foreign interference. This is typical bad-faith interpretation, in this case to undermine trade law with arbitrary let-outs. Ass-kissing suck-ups like Ku and Koh chop the same logic suey with the universal-jurisdiction law on torture. They only have one trick.
The funniest little undigested corn kernel from Ku’s breakfast burrito was his invocation of Canadian due process. That’s because the arbitrary detention of Julian Assange has disgraced and discredited the US regime that imposed it. Meng’s extradition could be refused simply on the grounds of US impunity for torture.
CIA put their parrot Julian Ku on his cramped perch at Third-Tier Toilet Hofstra law school. Doomed Hofstra Law debt peons will emerge with worthless credentials and spend their lives proofreading contracts in dank basements at ten bucks an hour. But Ku will be grunting out his CIA doctrine dumps onto the leading international law blog in all of Hempstead.
Ku shows us why US legal education is a joke in the outside world.
They might not refuse to obey orders, but be very slow and unenthusiastic in following orders. That kind of army loses wars.
I can get, up to a point, some admiration of current Russia within Western sphere.
But the current China…oh my.
It’s never about the obvious is it?
It’s not about the spying.
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2018-12-14/the-maria-butina-case-is-not-about-russian-spying
It’s called “making up excuses as you go along”, and why not – that propaganda machine cost a lot of money, so you might as well use it.
I don’t know about your meta-physical gibberish – but the “harmonious based Eastern countries” are all using Western hopeful thought to advance themselves.
Think Peace — Art
Besides your horrible grammar, it’s been well established how/why people are “boss pleasers” “ass kisssers” “boot lickers”(which one is you?), and the threat of prison never really enters the equation.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milgram_experiment
https://www.amazon.com/Three-Felonies-Day-Target-Innocent/dp/1594035229
Anybody and everybody can be legally justified to go to prison. That means you!
Again, speaking in terms of pitiable narcissism, ha-ha, PeterAUS wrote: “A million dollar question.
The real and simple question could be: how many current members of the U.S. military would refuse to fight for the current setup even if it means going to prison?”
More stinky stuff, above. Fyi, the following W. Bush bible-thumping GWOT-pronouncement still stands for all heroic American soldiers: “You are either with us or with the terrorists.”
Go watch “Enemy at the Gate,” yo-yo, and you can see what happened to refusenik Soviet “boots on the ground” who did not follow Commissar orders to charge and uphold Stalin’s international communist policy expansion’s setup “setup.”
Is it really your contention that the 6 day skirmish between the mighty Russian military and tiny Georgia gave the Russkies more combat experience than the 15 year involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan that the American military has been involved in? You can’t be serious. I’m not sure who these “honest” he/she soldiers are who you write about, but men who’ve spent time in the bush, under enemy fire and pursuing enemies, are a definite plus in any combat operation.
You really can’t hold it against the US military that they were able to destroy any Iraqi artillery or air forces, that’s called good planning and execution. It could even be called a mistake, or oversight, that the Russians weren’t able to take out Georgia’s tiny air force and artillery before engaging them.
It’s not just a matter of preventing your family and friends from being guillotined. I was taught as a naval officer that my duty was seeing to the welfare of my sailors. By doing so, I felt that I had fulfilled a function in life.
Oh you poor baby! Did the bad man hurt your itty bitty feelings and reject all the garbage you have been spewing on this site for years?
Pardon my ignorance but did China agree to Iranian sanctions? If so then a Chinese company avoiding these would violate a treaty. If not then the arrest is a hostile action.
Depends.
For conventional war, yes.
A video:
Take a look.
Some writing:
http://www.cast.ru/files/The_Tanks_of_August_sm_eng.pdf
Take a look.
I am afraid I am.
Honest: those who can compare. Who have experienced both incoming artillery/tank fire/air strikes and incoming small arms fire. BOTH.
You’ll find very few of them in Western armed forces. Especially air strikes.
Plenty of those in Russian armed forces.
Of course. We are talking what’s better.
I feel you’d agree that a guy who’s experienced BOTH is better. At least better in making estimates and decisions on such a battlefield.
Of course.
I think there is a tiny misunderstanding here. Let’s clarify it.
As we speak, Russian armed forces, especially infantry, have more experience in conventional warfare than any Western force.
That has no relationship as to performance of any Western force, USA in particular, in any future conventional war.
Because, I think we know that, experience is important but so are some other things.
I mean…hehe…African militias have decades of “combat experience”. Japanese Self-defense Force none. I’d put my money on Japanese brigade combat team against any African militia of similar size 10 times of 10.
Let’s cut to the chase here.
The ONLY conventional war I can think of at this stage of is US/Western ..ahm….”engagement” in Iran.
I am positive that those forces , should we have that war, will deliver what their TRUE objective is. Or, better, what the elites in Washington (and somewhere else) want. Not necessarily what will be sold to public as to reason for …mm…”engagement” or even given to top brass as objective.
Military morale is down the tubes. It’s even lower than when I enlisted in 1972 (USAF). Today, soldiers have to deal with social issues while they’re dealing with IEDs, Rules of Engagement, extended combat tours and the disillusionment of their lacking an actual mission, or a prime objective. At least we lost the Vietnam War, and pulled out on that basis. These days, troops are most likely wondering why a similar withdrawal has not been authorized.
You do not know what you are talking about.
Georgians brought the tanks and artillery and early in the morning they started to shell the city.
There was considerable number of civilian casualties.
Than they did send into the city to eliminate a small number of Russian peacekeepers,
Georgian units surrendered the building and they kept firing on it. then other group of peace keepers came to help and Georgian were caught in crossfire. Still Russians had more casualties than Georgian.
Russians peacekeepers did hold out.
After two days first regiment of Russian regulars did arrive at the scene. Georgians retreated.
During the day Fully armored Russian regulars with armored personal carriers and tanks did arrive.
Georgian were retreating in panic.
It was actually not a real war. But Georgians did shoot down two Russian planes that were on recognizance mission, That was probably the only surprise for Russians
Hope, Faith, Trust, they all factor into Christianity. There ARE miracles occurring regularly, many of which can be traced to a person praying for the same. Mr. Stiley, famed Air Florida Flight Palm 90 crash survivor, recalled his last words before the aircraft impacted the frozen Potomac River: “God help me”. Perhaps divine intervention spared his life. I would sooner believe in such a resource for humans, than to nod my head in agreement with evolutionists while they try to explain the origin of our universe and our species.
What are your thoughts on India?
In recent years, India has produced fairly strong economic growth numbers. There’s been a particularly notable explosion in the number of high net worth individuals in India.
However, despite the above trend, there’s evidence that India’s caloric consumption (which was inadequate to begin with) has actually declined in recent years. Another worrying trend is that job growth has significantly slowed in recent years, which is particularly disturbing when you consider the high rate of growth of the youth labor force.
Some have argued that India’s quarter century of economic liberalization has benefited entrepreneurs and upper-end professionals, but has (in some respects) lowered the standard of living of the masses. Similar to the dynamic that we see in much of the first world.
According to one analysis that I read, Indian businessmen are complaining that their domestic population isn’t skilled enough to work in global enterprises. This assertion seems supported by India’s poor performance in international standardized testing. Many Indian companies are actually quickly increasing business profits by shedding workers and automating their job functions.
Do you think India’s economic growth is real or do you think the Indian economy is just smoke&mirrors?
You’ve offered a significant amount of insightful analysis into the trajectories of China and United States. At some point, you should write an article about India, whose population will eventually eclipse even that of even China.
As most Jews wouldn’t have any idea about some Jewish part in the opium trade in the 19th century precisely who do you have in mind as the learned possessor of a highly tender conscience? (There weren’t many Ashkenazi Jews involved were there?).
“The real and simple question could be: how many current members of the U.S. military would refuse to fight for the current setup even if it means going to prison? For the most likely (next) engagement, Iran, I think….a negligible few.”
Billion dollar questions: How many would after the Chinese won a major naval engagement provoked by the United States? How many would if ordered to attack within Russia over Ukraine?
Trillion dollar question: Does the American public have the stomach for a major war against China or Russia?
I think the answer to at least the latter question is certainly no. Things are very divided here. Emperor has no clothes moment for sure. In that light, perhaps the country’s leadership should avoid possible confrontations should their weakness be exposed.
No, the US had enlisted members of the intensely hated and brutal Japanese occupation army to keep order until the US forces could gin up a “Korean” force to root out political opposition. The US installed the OSS man Rhee as a dictator who had escaped the brutality of the Japanese occupation by living in the US during the war. Rhee was from the south of Korea where resistance to the hated Japanese was less fierce than in the North. The free elections the US had previously pledged to allow were not allowed. Rhee’s henchmen exterminated his opposition, and began crossing the 38th parallel attacking opponents. Northern ‘communist’ militias began reprisal attacks which eventually escalated into open military conflict. When the dead bodies began numbering in the thousands, the North decided to put an end to Rhee’s US-allowed and Japanese-trained occupation force marauders by moving on Seoul , since the US would not reign him in. The Koreans did not view their country as North and South, one managed by a foreign overseas government, which was an clearly an American goal.
Mao united China and threw out Chiang’s hated and immensely corrupt minority government. Members of the Truman Admin. even made public statements as to the fallacy of supporting Chiang’s lackluster and corrupt KTM.
It would be very interesting to know where your analysis has got to now since your initial brilliant leap. You have mentioned Adelson’s age without finally resolving what that might mean to the Chinese in terms of tactics. And you will have considered no doubt what existing arrangements there are between Adelson and the CCP. May I suggest also just a possible tactical detail. Is the saving of face by the Chinese a major consideration? Maybe not compared with what they can get out of stringing out America’s, and Canada’s embarrassment. They must certainly be monitoring reaction around the world to this latest excess of US extra territorial reach.
“Parts of Modern Germany were under Roman control, the areas west of the Rhine known as Germania Inferior were a Roman Province.”
Only a small part of Northern Europe/Germany, which was the point. Rome wanted to expand further but could not. They were not stopped by philosophy but logistics. Same with China. They will do as the Americans did before and the British before them and the Spanish before them and so on.
“Human history is also filled with huge popaulations dying from the plague, but that doesn’t mean it will continue to happen. Humans are slow learners, but we learn.”
Humans never learn. You don’t learn away fundamental aspects of evolutionary psychology.
“You have got to be kidding. I notice you erased a critical part of my sentence, so I’ll put it back in:”
What I erased made no impact on the argument whatsoever. Ancient China did not have the ability to conquer and hold onto Siberia anymore than Rome had the ability to conquer modern day Sweden. China, however, certainly did fight and conquer territory when they had the chance, which I demonstrated in a link you clearly either didn’t read or comprehend. I don’t see any reason why that would change in the future. When given the chance, they will certainly do as all other peoples have done before them. To suggest otherwise is to suggest magic.
“China has been overwhelmingly powerful for most of the last two milennia in Asia. For 2000 years, she’s had vastly more than enough strength to conquer Siberia, but did not do so. Why not?”
China has never had the capability to conquer Siberia in that time for two reasons: external threats and logistics. Please consult a history book before posting:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mongol_conquest_of_China
“For 2000 years, she’s had vastly more than enough strength to conquer Siberia…”
First, that’s wrong; the Mongols ended up conquering China during that period. Second, the US could conquer Canada but hasn’t. Could that fact be used to suggest the US won’t attack Iran? Obviously not. An ignorant observer from space only given that tidbit of information about Canada might also naively be led to believe that the US doesn’t have military bases all over the world…but they’d be wrong.
“The tiny fragment of the Roman empire in Brittania was not strong enough to conquer the northern part of the island, so the Romans built Hadrian’s Wall.”
The Chinese weren’t strong or sophisticated enough to conquer more territory, so they built their Great Wall. In fact, they began building it at about the same time you asserted they could conquer Siberia. Later, they were conquered themselves. Sort of disproves your theory about them being able to conquer Siberia but magically deciding not to because they are enlightened or something, right?
“In contrast, China’s full power was right up against Siberia, but China chose to build the (vastly larger) Great Wall. Why?”
Duh. She reached the limits of her power same as Rome did. Ancient societies before the age of modern communications often struggled to hold onto large geographic territories. They expanded until it was no longer feasible for them to continue. I’m sure Rome could have dumped all of her military might into conquering all of modern day Germany. She didn’t because merely conquering the territory and holding onto it aren’t the same thing; Rome could never have expanded far into Northern Europe absent an industrial revolution. Same with China/Siberia. The structure of that society wasn’t set up to hold onto more territory, so they stopped and concentrated on holding onto what they already had. Simple. No magic required.
And the Great Wall is larger than Hadrian’s Wall due to the geography of the territory being defended, not the sort of mystical beneficence I think you are trying to imply on the part of the Chinese.
“I predict that the Chinese won’t behave at all like the Americans.”
I wouldn’t bet a nickel on your ‘prediction.’
“I think that the Americans are starting to have second thoughts about making China (soon to be) the most powerful economy in the world by transferring all the factories that they could over there in the last 25 years.”
Too late. High IQ people like myself warned these ignoramuses back in the day about that, but they did nothing. The key difference between the US and China is that people like me rule China while guys like Stephen Moore rule the USA.
“You should look at China Uncensored. A great YouTube channel with over 700,000 subscribers.”
A channel that totally isn’t a well-funded operation paid for by CIA shell company money with the aim of defaming the Chinese across Asia with obvious lies – like that one vid they made claiming China was manufacturing GMO super-babies…even had a ‘lil tyke lifting a barbell in the thumbnail. Fantastic. Also loved the one claiming they were making defective dams in Asian countries the US is competing for influence in; cool thumbnail of a damn exploding and water rushing through, too. Otherwise, great channel. Just a couple of “journalist” guys hanging around making hundreds of well-produced videos ’bout China for no reason whatsoever. A normal person might ask how they were paying for all of that with the meager returns given by YouTube…but hey, they do have a Patreon, right? Or PayPal. Want to FRONT them some cash? Totally sure they get enough from that to pay for these videos.
I always wondered about it. What meetings where and when were held? Who was there? What did they really think?
With my limited understanding of international finance, I thought that the globalist policy of printing money that other countries willingly take in exchange for tangible products is what keeps the dollar afloat.
That and the mailed fist of the US military enforcing the petrodollar.
Other than the Soviet Union, most empires did not collapse suddenly but went through a slow decline. It is unlikely that the USD will be replaced by the RMB or gold overnight.
As to the loss of a carrier in a conflict, while it would be a significant blow, there are other (non nuclear) weapons in the US military arsenal that can project power over long distances, especially with the worldwide network of bases.
The rise of China is unstoppable, but I see America as continuing to be top dog for the next several years.
Would Facebook allow them to?
That is what Russia thought about Ukraine.
Two decades, that is all it took for Mearsheimer’s prediction to come true.
Unz: “Although your comments over the last couple of years have been extremely prolific (totaling nearly 500,000 words), offhand I can’t think of a single one that ever stuck in my mind or impressed me. They mostly seem like boilerplate, low-quality anti-Russian agitation.”
– This is a fair description of your comments, peterAUS.
peterAUS: “It would be interesting to see will you retain some semblance of fair play and not…..ahm…”moderate” my posts from now on.”
– It seems that you made an attempt at questioning the integrity of Ron Unz. There is a considerable distance between you two with regard to fairness and integrity — not in your favor.
“You have a complete weakness in judging people”
– This is presumptuous.
The question of Askenazi vs. Other derivations is entirely irrelevant, and a red herring. Jews as a group were almost solely responsible from start to finish.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sassoon_family
With the US out of the picture China has absolutely no need to threaten. If the USSR was enough of an economic powerhouse, Western Europe would have fallen under its sway, fear of that was the idea behind the EC, which was originally the European Economic Community. Japan is exporting to China, big time.
China has a huge market and elites get richer selling out to China, hence rising inequality and doubling down on the working class with immigration to prevent wages rising and prevent working class solidarity. There is only one thing that can reverse rising inequality.
If Ron has some insight into these questions, it would be good if he could share it with his readers.
The “aggression” in Ukraine in 2014 came from the US. Would an independent Ukraine with nuclear weapons have prevented Nuland, McCain and Biden from toppling Ukraine’s government in 2014? Would Nuland be afraid to plan the “revolution” knowing that Ukraine had nukes? US ukraine is a US deep state puppet state now with no “brains of its own”. Would a US deep state puppet with nukes which can be commanded at any time by Washington to attack any nation on earth with the “plausible deniability” clause, “we didn’t do it, they (Ukraine) did it”,be a good thing for our planet? Climate Change is peanuts compared to nuclear war. This Ukraine with nukes meme is not valid. Nukes are centralized in centers of powers, the capitol, thus in the Soviet Union it would be Moscow. Fifteen republics went “independent” after the fall of the Soviet Union. Why should only Ukraine get nukes and the passwords from Moscow? What makes Ukraine so special for that? Ukraine should have not taken candies or cookies from strangers. Canada is a extreme vassal to the US. Ukraine had a lot more freedom, perhaps too much, it fell for the massive sludge of US/western propaganda that the west/US/Israel works for good and is good.
Why are you telling me about Ukraine ?
Im calling out your B,S, about China.
In case you forget….
No sooner than fukus arm twisted UN to impose sanction on Nk over its nuke program, when Washington broke the very UN sanction it orchestrated, to allow Nk arms sale to Ethiopia, ….cuz uncle sham was using the EthiopiaN proxy army to attack Somalia under the fraudulent wot.
Stuff like this you just couldnt make it up.
hehehehhe
https://www.globalpolicy.org/component/content/article/202/42436.html
But I am very observant person, and I do have a memory of the elephant.
I do notice things that other persons do not pay attention whatsoever.
I do not blame Ron. He has many other things on his mind.
Mao and his filthy Red Army laid low while the beloved Chiang and his Nationalists fought the Nips with everything they had. Using the words of the corrupt haberdasher’s commie filled administration as your argument doesn’t work.
Are you seriously making the argument that the invasion of the South by the brutal Reds in the North was somehow justified? Having spent a good deal of time in South Korea and among Koreans, I’ve never come across a native who would agree with you. Perhaps you should put down your communist history books and realize that the Reds, every last one of them, were vicious, deranged murderers, or useful idiots who spout the company line. Which one are you?
Lol, AnonFromTN, you’re literally saying stuff that Mao said in China. One of his most famous quotes was that what determines most the outcome of a war is people, not weapons.
And Chinese say all the time in Chinese that Russians have really strong fighting spirit. It’s just the impression they get. Some people link it to the cold weather. It’s quite cold in the northern side of China in the winter too. I know somebody who used the cold weather to explain personality difference between Northern Chinese and Southern Chinese. In China, many people find Russian girls really hot and will openly say it.
It’s interesting how you feel like America has emasculated Europeans too, to the extent that they don’t even protect their women. How do you and other Russian men feel about so many Russian women defecting though. By the way, I now basically no longer want to interact with Chinese-Americans. Tired of those liberal deracinated brainwashed cucks. Real Chinese are so much better and more interesting. The women are so much more attractive, not just the way they look but the way they act.
Some Russian in Russia told me that many Russians envied American standard of living. I responded to him the following way.
AlphaZero wins, but not by boring explore-all-avenue style one might expect from absolute rationality; Gary Kasparov noted it is surprising to see such striking aggressiveness from a computer. The other thing it does is very tight positional play in which subtle advantages are seized
What is best “for survival in the physical world and success in human society”? Intellectuals deride humankind as tribal and aggressive, and lots of people here think America is too aggressive and hypersensitive for its own good. Maybe they are overthinking it.
Because it is to Russia as Canada is to the US. And it ended up leaving Russia’s orbit. The US and China both took note. Chin will try to dominate states around it, just as the US dominates Canada and Mexico–without invading them. It would be foolish of China to behave in any other way and the example of what happened to Russia will re-enforce the obvious truth: countries that back off get taken advantage of.
We’re in the age of push-button, video game type weaponry. The will to fight and the quality of the soldier doesn’t matter as much as it used to when fighting was up close and personal.
you shall go to my bozo file,.
Hopeless quagmire in Afghanistan for 17 years does not support your assertions.