[…] John McCain: When “Tokyo Rose” Ran for President […]

With Sen. John McCain so much in the headlines these days due to his harsh criticism of the foreign policy positions of Donald Trump, a few people suggested that I republish my article from a couple of years ago exploring McCain’s own very doubtful military record.
Given the massive media coverage of rather fanciful allegations that the Russians are blackmailing Trump, perhaps similar resources should be devoted to investigating a much more plausible case of blackmail, and one that is far better documented.
Although the memory has faded in recent years, during much of the second half of the twentieth century the name “Tokyo Rose” ranked very high in our popular consciousness, probably second only to “Benedict Arnold” as a byword for American treachery during wartime. The story of Iva Ikuko Toguri, the young Japanese-American woman who spent her wartime years broadcasting popular music laced with enemy propaganda to our suffering troops in the Pacific Theater was well known to everyone, and her trial for treason after the war, which stripped her of her citizenship and sentenced her to a long prison term, made the national headlines.
The actual historical facts seem to have been somewhat different than the popular myth. Instead of a single “Tokyo Rose” there were actually several such female broadcasters, with Ms. Toguri not even being the earliest, and their identities merged in the minds of the embattled American GIs. But she was the only one ever brought to trial and punished, although her own radio commentary turned out to have been almost totally innocuous. The plight of a young American-born woman alone on a family visit who became trapped behind enemy lines by the sudden outbreak of war was obviously a difficult one, and desperately taking a job as an English-language music announcer hardly fits the usual notion of treason. Indeed, after her release from federal prison, she avoided deportation and spent the rest of her life quietly running a grocery shop in Chicago. Postwar Japan soon became our closest ally in Asia and once wartime passions had sufficiently cooled she was eventually pardoned by President Gerald Ford and had her U.S. citizenship restored.
Despite these extremely mitigating circumstances in Ms. Toguri’s particular case, we should not be too surprised at America’s harsh treatment of the poor woman upon her return home from Japan. All normal countries ruthlessly punish treason and traitors, and these terms are often expansively defined in the aftermath of a bitter war. Perhaps in a topsy-turvy Monty Python world, wartime traitors would be given medals, feted at the White House, and become national heroes, but any real-life country that allowed such insanity would surely be set on the road to oblivion. If Tokyo Rose’s wartime record had launched her on a successful American political career and nearly gave her the presidency, we would know for a fact that some cruel enemy had spiked our national water supply with LSD.
The political rise of Sen. John McCain leads me to suspect that in the 1970s some cruel enemy had spiked our national water supply with LSD.
My earliest recollections of John McCain are vague. I think he first came to my attention during the mid-1980s, perhaps after 1982 when he won an open Congressional seat in Arizona or more likely once he was elected in 1986 to the U.S. Senate seat of retiring conservative icon Barry Goldwater. All media accounts about him seemed strongly favorable, describing his steadfastness as a POW during more than five grim years of torture by his Vietnamese jailers, with the extent of his wartime physical suffering indicated by the famous photo showing him still on crutches as he was greeted by President Nixon many months after his return from enemy captivity. I never had the slightest doubts about this story or his war-hero status.
McCain’s public image took a beating at the end of the 1980s when he became one of the senators caught up in the Keating Five financial scandal, but he managed to survive that controversy unlike most of the others. Soon thereafter he became prominent as a leading national advocate of campaign finance reform, a strong pro-immigrant voice, and also a champion of normalizing our relations with Vietnam, positions that appealed to me as much as they did to the national media. By 2000 my opinion had become sufficiently favorable that I donated to his underdog challenge to Gov. George W. Bush in the Republican primaries of that year, and was thrilled when he did surprisingly well in some of the early contests and suddenly had a serious shot at the nomination. However, he then suffered an unexpected defeat in South Carolina, as the large block of local military voters swung decisively against him. According to widespread media reports, the main cause was an utterly scurrilous whispering campaign by Karl Rove and his henchmen, which even included appalling accusations that the great war-hero candidate had been a “traitor” in Vietnam. My only conclusion was that the filthy lies sometimes found in American politics were even worse than I’d ever imagined.
Although in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, I turned sharply against McCain due to his support for an extremely bellicose foreign policy, I never had any reason to question his background or his integrity, and my strong opposition to his 2008 presidential run was entirely on policy grounds: I feared his notoriously hot temper might easily get us into additional disastrous wars.
Everything suddenly changed in June 2008 when I read a long article by an unfamiliar writer on the leftist Counterpunch website. Shocking claims were made that McCain may never have been tortured and that he instead spent his wartime captivity collaborating with his captors and broadcasting Communist propaganda, a possibility that seemed almost incomprehensible to me given all the thousands of contrary articles that I had absorbed over the decades from the mainstream media. How could this one article on a small website be the truth about McCain’s war record and everything else be total falsehood? The evidence was hardly overwhelming, with the piece being thinly sourced and written in a meandering fashion by an obscure author, but the claims were so astonishing that I made some effort to investigate the matter, though without any real success.
However, those new doubts about McCain were still in my mind a few months later when I stumbled upon Sidney Schanberg’s massively documented expose about McCain’s role in the POW/MIA cover up, a vastly greater scandal. This time I was presented with a mountain of hard evidence gathered by one of America’s greatest wartime journalists, a Pulitzer Prize winning former top editor at The New York Times. In the years since then, other leading journalists have praised Schanberg’s remarkable research, now giving his conclusions the combined backing of four New York Times Pulitzer Prizes, while two former Republican Congressmen who had served on the Intelligence Committee have also strongly corroborated his account.
In 1993 the front page of the New York Times broke the story that a Politburo transcript found in the Kremlin archives fully confirmed the existence of the additional POWs, and when interviewed on the PBS Newshour former National Security Advisors Henry Kissinger and Zbigniew Brzezinski admitted that the document was very likely correct and that hundreds of America’s Vietnam POWs had indeed been left behind. In my opinion, the reality of Schanberg’s POW story is now about as solidly established as anything can be that has not yet received an official blessing from the American mainstream media. And the total dishonesty of that media regarding both the POW story and McCain’s leading role in the later cover up soon made me very suspicious of all those other claims regarding John McCain’s supposedly heroic war record. Our American Pravda is simply not to be trusted on any “touchy” topics.
I have no personal knowledge of the Vietnam War myself nor do I possess expertise in that area of history. But after encountering Schanberg’s expose in 2008, I soon got in touch with someone having exactly those strengths, a Vietnam veteran who later became a professor at one of our military service academies. At first, he was quite cagey regarding the questions I raised, but once he had read through Schanberg’s lengthy article, he felt he could respond more freely and he largely confirmed the claims, partly based on certain information he personally possessed. He said he found it astonishing that in these days of the Internet the POW scandal had not attracted vastly more attention, and couldn’t understand why the media was so uniformly unwilling to touch the topic.
He also had some very interesting things to say about John McCain’s wartime record. According to him, it was hardly a secret in veterans’ circles that McCain had spent much of the war producing Communist propaganda broadcasts since these had regularly been played in the prisoner camps as a means of breaking the spirits of those American POWs who resisted collaboration. Indeed, he and some of his friends had speculated about who currently possessed copies of McCain’s damning audio and video tapes and wondered whether they might come out during the course of the presidential campaign. Over the years, other Vietnam veterans have publicly leveled similar charges, and Schanberg had speculated that McCain’s leading role in the POW cover up might have been connected with the pressure he faced due to his notorious wartime broadcasts.
In late September 2008 another fascinating story appeared in my morning New York Times. An intrepid reporter decided to visit Vietnam and see what McCain’s former jailers thought of the possibility that their onetime captive might soon reach the White House, that the man they had spent years brutally torturing could become the next president of the United States. To the journalist’s apparent amazement, the former jailers seemed enthusiastic about the prospects of a McCain victory, saying that they hoped he would win since they had become such good friends during the war and had worked so closely together; if they lived in America, they would certainly all vote for him. When asked about McCain’s claims of “cruel and sadistic” torture, the head of the guard unit dismissed those stories as being just the sort of total nonsense that politicians, whether in America or in Vietnam, must often spout in order to win popularity. A BBC correspondent reported the same statements.
Let us consider the implications of this story. Throughout his entire life John McCain has been notable for having a very violent temper and also for holding deep grudges. How plausible does it seem that the men who allegedly spent years torturing him would be so eager to see him reach a position of supreme world power?
But what about the famous photo, showing McCain still on crutches even months after his release from captivity? In early September 2008, someone discovered archival footage from a Swedish news crew which had filmed the return of the POWs, and uploaded it to YouTube. We see a healthy-looking John McCain walking off the plane from Vietnam, having a noticeable limp but certainly without any need of crutches. After returning home he had eventually entered Bethesda Naval Hospital for corrective surgery on some of his wartime injuries, and that recent American surgery was what explained his crutches in the photo with Nixon.
It is certainly acknowledged that considerable numbers of American POWs were indeed tortured in Vietnam, but it is far from clear that McCain was ever one of them. As the original Counterpunch article pointed out, throughout almost the entire war McCain was held at a special section for the best-behaving prisoners, which was where he allegedly produced his Communist propaganda broadcasts and perhaps became such good friends with his guards as they later claimed. Top-ranking former POWs held at the same prison, such as Colonels Ted Guy and Gordon “Swede” Larson, have gone on the record saying they are very skeptical regarding McCain’s claims of torture.
I have taken the trouble to read through John McCain’s earliest claims of his harsh imprisonment, a highly detailed 12,000 word first person account published under his name in U.S. News & World Report in May 1973, just a few weeks after his release from imprisonment. The editorial introduction notes the “almost total recall” seemingly demonstrated by the young pilot just out of captivity, and portions of the story strike me as doubtful, perhaps drawn from the long history of popular imprisonment fiction stretching back to Dumas’s Count of Monte Cristo. Would a young navy pilot so easily develop and remember a “tap code” to extensively communicate with others across thick prison walls? And McCain describes himself as having a “philosophical bent,” spending his years of solitary confinement reviewing in his head all the many history books he had read, trying to make sense of human history, a degree of intellectualizing never apparent in his life either before or after.
One factual detail, routinely emphasized by his supporters, is his repeated claim that except for signing a single written statement very early in his captivity and also answering some questions by a visiting French newsman, he had staunchly refused any hint of collaboration with his captors, despite torture, solitary confinement, endless threats and beatings, and offers of rewards. Perhaps. But that original Counterpunch article provided the link to the purported text of one of McCain’s pro-Hanoi propaganda broadcasts as summarized in a 1969 UPI wire service story, and I have confirmed its authenticity by locating the resulting article that ran in Stars & Stripes at the same time. So if crucial portions of McCain’s account of his imprisonment are seemingly revealed to be self-serving fiction, how much of the rest can we believe? If his pro-Communist propaganda broadcasts were so notable that they even reached the news pages of one of America’s leading military publications, it seems quite plausible that they were as numerous, substantial, and frequent as his critics allege
When I later discussed these troubling matters with an eminent political scientist who has something of a military background, he emphasized that McCain’s history can only be understood in the context of his father, a top-ranking admiral who then served as commander of all American forces in the Pacific Theater, including our troops in Vietnam. Indeed, the alleged headline of the UPI wire story had been “PW [Prisoner of War] Songbird Is Pilot Son of Admiral,” highlighting that connection. Obviously, for reasons both of family loyalty and personal standing it would have been imperative for John McCain’s father and namesake to hush up the terrible scandal of having had his son serve as a leading collaborator and Communist propagandist during the war and his exalted rank gave him the power to do so. Furthermore, just a few years earlier the elder McCain had himself performed an extremely valuable service for America’s political elites, organizing the official board of inquiry that whitewashed the potentially devastating “Liberty Incident,” with its hundreds of dead and wounded American servicemen, so he certainly had some powerful political chits he could call in.
Placed in this context, John McCain’s tales of torture make perfect sense. If he had indeed spent almost the entire war eagerly broadcasting Communist propaganda in exchange for favored treatment, there would have been stories about this circulating in private, and fears that these tales might eventually reach the newspaper headlines, perhaps backed by the hard evidence of audio and video tapes. An effective strategy for preempting this danger would be to concoct lurid tales of personal suffering and then promote them in the media, quickly establishing McCain as the highest profile victim of torture among America’s returned POWs, an effort rendered credible by the fact that many American POWs had indeed suffered torture.
Once the public had fully accepted McCain as our foremost Vietnam war-hero and torture-victim, any later release of his propaganda tapes would be dismissed as merely proving that even the bravest of men had their breaking point. Given that McCain’s father was one of America’s highest-ranking military officers and both the Nixon Administration and the media had soon elevated McCain to a national symbol of American heroism, there would have been enormous pressure on the other returning POWs, many of them dazed and injured after long captivity, not to undercut such an important patriotic narrative. Similarly, when McCain ran for Congress and the Senate a decade or so later, stories of his torture became a central theme of his campaigns and once again constituted a powerful defense against any possible rumors of his alleged “disloyalty.”
And so the legend grew over the decades until it completely swallowed the man, and he became America’s greatest patriot and war hero, with almost no one even being aware of the Communist propaganda broadcasts that had motivated the story in the first place. I have sometimes noticed this same historical pattern in which fictional accounts originally invented to excuse or mitigate some enormous crime may eventually expand over time until they totally dominate the narrative while the original crime itself is nearly forgotten. The central theme of McCain’s presidential campaign was his unmatched patriotism and when he went down to defeat at the hands of Barack Obama, the widespread verdict was that even the greatest of war-heroes may still lose an election.
I must reemphasize that I am not an expert on the Vietnam War and my cursory investigation is nothing like the sort of exhaustive research that would be necessary to establish a firm conclusion on this troubling case. I have merely tried to provide a plausible account of McCain’s war record and highlight some of the important pieces of evidence that a more thorough researcher should consider. Unlike the documentation of the POW cover up accumulated by Schanberg and others, which I regard as overwhelmingly conclusive, I think the best that may be said about my reconstruction of McCain’s wartime history is that it seems more likely correct than not. However, I should mention that when I discussed some of these items with Schanberg in 2010 and suggested that John McCain had been the Tokyo Rose of the Vietnam War, he considered it a very apt description.
John McCain is hardly the only prominent political figure whose problematic Vietnam War activities have at times come under harsh scrutiny but afterwards been airbrushed away and forgotten by our subservient corporate media. Just as McCain was widely regarded as the most prominent Republican war-hero of that conflict, his Democratic counterpart was probably Vietnam Medal of Honor winner Bob Kerrey, a former Nebraska governor and senator who had run for president in 1992 and then considered doing so again in the late 1990s.
His seemingly unblemished record of wartime heroism suddenly collapsed in 2001 with the publication of a devastating 8,000 word expose in The New York Times Magazine together with a Sixty Minutes II television segment. Detailed eyewitness testimony and documentary evidence persuasively established that Kerrey had ordered his men to massacre over a dozen innocent Vietnamese civilians—women, children, and infants—for being witnesses to his botched SEAL raid on a tiny Vietnamese hamlet, an action that somewhat recalled the infamous My Lai massacre of the previous year though certainly on a much smaller scale. Kerrey’s initial response to these horrific accusations—that his memory of the incident was “foggy”—struck me as near-certain proof of his guilt, and others drew similar conclusions.
As a supposed war-hero and a moderate Democrat, Kerrey had always been very popular in political circles, but even the once friendly New Republic was shocked by the alacrity with which pundits and the media sought to absolve him of his apparent crimes. The revelations also seem to have had no impact on his tenure as president of the prestigious New School in New York, an academic institution with an impeccable liberal reputation, which he held for another decade before leaving to make an unsuccessful attempt to recapture his old Senate seat in Nebraska. Bob Dreyfuss, a principled left-liberal journalist, might still characterize him as a “mass murderer” in a 2012 blog post at The Nation, but for years almost no one in the mainstream media had ever alluded to the incident in any of the articles mentioning Kerrey’s activities, just as the media has also totally ignored all of Schanberg’s remarkable revelations. I suspect that Kerrey’s war crimes have almost totally vanished from public consciousness.
We must always draw an important distinction between the actions of individual journalists and the behavior of the American media taken as a whole. I believe that the overwhelming majority of reporters and editors are honest and sincere, and although their coverage may sometimes be slanted or mistaken, they do seek to inform rather than to mislead. Consider how many of the explosive facts discussed above or in Schanberg’s massive expose were drawn directly from the New York Times and other leading media outlets. But after those crucial stories run, the facts they have established often seem to vanish from subsequent coverage, causing them to be forgotten by most casual readers. Thus, the detailed account of Kerrey’s apparent massacre of civilians received the greatest possible initial coverage—a huge cover story in The New York Times Magazine and a top-rated CBS News television segment—but within a year or so the history had seemingly been flushed down the memory hole by almost all political reporters. The facts are still available for interested readers to uncover, but they must do the work themselves rather than simply relying on the summary narratives produced by mainstream publications.
The realization that many of our political leaders may be harboring such terrible personal secrets, secrets that our media outlets regularly conceal, raises an important policy implication independent of the particular secrets themselves. In recent years I have increasingly begun to suspect that some or even many of our national leaders may occasionally make their seemingly inexplicable policy decisions under the looming threat of personal blackmail, and that this may have also been true in the past.
Consider the intriguing case of J. Edgar Hoover, who spent nearly half a century running our domestic intelligence service, the FBI. Over those many decades he accumulated detailed files on vast numbers of prominent people and most historians agree that he regularly used such highly sensitive material to gain the upper hand in disputes with his nominal political masters and also to bend other public figures to his will. Meanwhile, he himself was hardly immune from similar pressures. These days it is widely believed that Hoover lived his long life as a deeply closeted homosexual and there are also serious claims that he had some hidden black ancestry, a possibility that seems quite plausible to me given his features. Such deep personal secrets may be connected with Hoover’s long denials that organized crime actually existed in America and his great reluctance to allocate significant FBI resources to combat it.
Today when we consider the major countries of the world we see that in many cases the official leaders are also the leaders in actuality: Vladimir Putin calls the shots in Russia, Xi Jinping and his top Politburo colleagues do the same in China, and so forth. However, in America and in some other Western countries, this seems to be less and less the case, with top national figures merely being attractive front-men selected for their popular appeal and their political malleability, a development that may eventually have dire consequences for the nations they lead. As an extreme example, a drunken Boris Yeltsin freely allowed the looting of Russia’s entire national wealth by the handful of oligarchs who pulled his strings, and the result was the total impoverishment of the Russian people and a demographic collapse almost unprecedented in modern peacetime history.
An obvious problem with installing puppet rulers is the risk that they will attempt to cut their strings, much like Putin soon outmaneuvered and exiled his oligarch patron Boris Berezovsky. One means of minimizing such risk is to select puppets who are so deeply compromised that they can never break free, knowing that the political self-destruct charges buried deep within their pasts could easily be triggered if they sought independence. I have sometimes joked with my friends that perhaps the best career move for an ambitious young politician would be to secretly commit some monstrous crime and then make sure that the hard evidence of his guilt ended up in the hands of certain powerful people, thereby assuring his rapid political rise.
Such notions may seem utterly absurd, but let us step back and consider recent American history. Just a few years ago an individual came very close to reaching the White House almost entirely on the strength of his war record, a war record that considerable evidence suggests was actually the sort that would normally get a military man hanged for treason at the close of hostilities. I have studied many historical eras and many countries and no parallel examples come to mind.
Perhaps the cause of this bizarre situation merely lies in the remarkable incompetence and cowardice of our major media organs, their herd mentality and their insouciant unwillingness to notice evidence that is staring them in the face. But we should also at least consider the possibility of a darker explanation. If Tokyo Rose had nearly been elected president in the 1980s, we would assume that the American political system had taken a very peculiar turn.
Allow me to disparage Mr. McCain (again), with facts. By several accounts (“Why Does the Nightingale Sing”, for example) he only got into the Naval Academy for a free college degree because Dad and GrandDad were Admirals, and should have been kicked out several times if not for that too. He was a lousy pilot who got into trouble often and crashed two aircraft because of neglect. He was shot down on his third mission over Vietnam, and getting captured is not heroic.
What happened over there is difficult to pin down, but upon returning from POW status, he passed a physical and regained flight status as a pilot. Yet after he finished 20 years of service that allowed generous retirement pay, he obtained a 100% VA disability rating allowing him to collect some $40,000 a year tax free too! The LA Times mentioned this when McCain was insisting he was fit to serve as commander in Chief. He now hauls in over $240,000 a year from the Feds for military retirement, 100% VA disability, social security retirement, while all the while working full-time in the US Senate. So is he retired, or disabled, or gainfully employed? He is all three! This is textbook case of abuse and why or system needs reform to protect workers against rich welfare kings like McCain.
McCain’s loyal wife was disabled in a serious auto accident while he was a POW. Soon after he returned, McCain dumped her for a wealthy woman 20 years younger. The Reagans were so angry they never spoke to him again. He then married his new babe before he officially got divorced, so there’s that bigamy thing. I don’t know why any Arizonian votes for this crazed man, especially since he’s a big advocate for open borders. At a union meeting, he told workers illegals are needed because Americans are too lazy to work farm fields, even for $50 an hour. McCain has never labored his entire life, always on the government dole now earning ten times minimum wage worker pay, whose increase he opposes.
McCain grew up wealthy and enjoyed free government health care his entire life, yet thinks it’s nothing commoners deserve. While running for president and attacking the poor a rare good reporter asked how many houses he owned. He was unsure, but thought maybe seven.
He was only there for one year! He said
"I don't know how Alverez and McCann
withstood more then six years and the torture, while in captivity"! I was lead to believe that McCann's admiral father could have arranged for his relief earlier!
But he refused to leave and stayed a full six years!
Mike F.
Massapequa Park NY
"tbraton says:
April 25, 2011 at 11:53 pm
“Daniel wonders if McCain is ignorant. I wonder if he is senile.”
Those states are not mutually exclusive. After all, he did graduate fifth from the bottom of his class at the Naval Academy (and probably shouldn’t have been admitted in the first place) and lost a total of five planes during his Naval flying career (and probably wouldn’t have won such a plum assignment but for his family connections). He is now 73 years of age. The brain cells don’t improve with age. . . ."
We create junk and they roll down on conveyers belt one after another . They are numbered alternatively 0 and 1 or GOP and Democrat for quick computerization.
A very good article, Mr. Unz.
Watching McCain’s behavior since roughly the mid-oughts to the present has led me to a similar conclusion: McCain collaborated with the enemy in Vietnam. This was largely covered up, but the Left has extensive information about his collaborating and they are using this to demand McCain’s support for left-wing causes.
“… perhaps the best career move for an ambitious young politician would be to secretly commit some monstrous crime and then make sure that the hard evidence of his guilt ended up in the hands of certain powerful people, thereby assuring his rapid political rise.”
I’ve thought this for many years, but it doesn’t need to be monstrous – most people are not in positions to be able to commit monstrous crimes. It just needs to be criminal and severely shameful. The first clear evidence I found was Ted Haggard. Not technically a politician, but a kingmaker with a direct, weekly exercised, line to the president. The first question the media should have asked when he was discovered was who owns him and why did they drop him. Amazingly, that question was never asked, even though the answer was easily discovered by simply researching past media reporting. Anyone reading this blog should have the ability to make those connections in about a half hour.
I think some smart politicians understand this “best career move” and that may be exactly what Eliott Spitzer thought he was doing, getting some action on the side as a secondary benefit, but it somehow got loose in a new media environment.
“All normal countries ruthlessly punish treason and traitors, and these terms are often expansively defined in the aftermath of a bitter war.”
Yes, very expansively, which is why Japanese-Americans were all imprisoned… I mean interned during the war.
What amuses me is this:
Innocent Japanese-Americans were rounded up and punished but they didn’t complain much after the war and simply became loyal American citizens.
In contrast, many Jews were actively involved in communism and espionage and subversion. And the era of fervent anti-communism targeted only radicals and subversives, not all Jews.
Yet, Jews(even anti-communist ones) are still bitter and angry that America went after commie Jews and fellow-travelers. They scream about paranoia and ‘witch hunts’. And ‘red-baiting’ and ‘hysteria’. These are the same Jews who supported FDR’s ‘internment’ of Japanese-Americans and then shrugged their shoulders in ‘oops’ manner about the whole thing after the war.
Jews are tough and aggressive. Japanese are wussy and wimpy.
Assuming it is true, what do you speculate was the reason for McCain’s wartime collaboration? Father envy?
It would be interesting to speculate who else in prominent US political life would also be such useful tools due to hidden secrets and scandals from their pasts. Barack Obama and John Roberts immediately come to mind. Any others?
Robert What? I posted something in The American Conservative about McCain sometimes after April 2010 (the date I first started posting there), which included a reference to the 1973 U.S. News World Report account of McCain and possibly the 2008 Counterpunch article, both alluded to by Mr. Unz, which I had just come across. After reading Mr. Unz's interesting piece, I tried Googling "tbraton" in order to locate my post and came up with nothing. So I am forced to rely on my memory of something I read nearly 4 years ago. As best as I recall, one of the accounts I came across stated that McCain was pretty banged up after his plane crashed, and he was in desperate need of medical care. He admitted that he agreed to do whatever the North Vietnamese wanted in order to get medical care.
After resolving not to, I just went back and partially reread the 1973 first person account of McCain in U.S. News per Mr. Unz's convenient link, and this is what I discovered near the beginning:
"I think it was on the fourth day that two guards came in, instead of one. One of them pulled back the blanket to show the other guard my injury. I looked at my knee. It was about the size, shape and color of a football. I remembered that when I was a flying instructor a fellow had ejected from his plane and broken his thigh. He had gone into shock, the blood had pooled in his leg, and he died, which came as quite a surprise to us—a man dying of a broken leg. Then I realized that a very similar thing was happening to me.
"When I saw it, I said to the guard, "O.K., get the officer." An officer came in after a few minutes. It was the man that we came to know very well as "The Bug." He was a psychotic torturer, one of the worst fiends that we had to deal with. I said, "O.K., I'll give you military information if you will take me to the hospital." He left and came back with a doctor, a guy that we called "Zorba," who was completely incompetent. He squatted down, took my pulse. He did not speak English, but shook his head and jabbered to "The Bug." I asked, "Are you going to take me to the hospital?" "The Bug" replied, "It's too late." I said, "If you take me to the hospital, I'll get well." "
That was what I remembered from several years ago. What he did was in violation of the military code, but, had I been in McCain's position, I might have done the same, so I can't fault him there. But I totally agree with Mr. Unz and Donald Trump that McCain is no war hero. I never did understand how the press got away with transforming a prisoner of war (who made no heroic attempts to escape, as far as I know, unlike a few others captured by the North Vietnamese) into a war hero.
BTW I was surprised to read Mr. Unz's account of former Sen. Bob Kerrey, since I subscribe to the NY Times. Upon clicking on the link, I discovered the April 25, 2001 date on the article. I was about four days into a three week trip to Greece with my girlfriend at the time. So it is easy to understand why I missed that story.
Along with Carlton Meyer I was troubled by McCain’s military career. McCain was in the cockpit of his A-4 Skyhawk on the day that a tremendous fire and explosions broke out on the flight deck of the USS Forrestal that killed 134 sailors and Naval aviators and injured 161 others including Lt. McCain. McCain’s aircraft was in front of another A-4 that was struck by a misfiring rocket from the aircraft behind it and set off the fire. McCain is seen in flight deck film footage emerging from his cockpit, clamoring onto the nose of the aircraft and jumping down to the flight deck. What happened thereafter is what troubles me. As the rest of the men on the Forrestals flight deck fought desperately to stop the fire and push ordinance loaded aircraft over the side McCain, for some reason, decided he needed medical attention from hopping off the nose of his A-4 and was in sick bay as the explosions and fires raged! It is noteworthy that the pilot of the plane actually struck by the misfiring missile and directly behind McCain’s also escaped from his A-4 but died along with most of the damage control team that responded to the initial fire when bombs began to detonate.
Was McCain a coward? I don’t know but an A-4 Skyhawk is a small airplane. Climbing down from the fuel refueling probe is not to jump from the nose of a 747 or even a Beechcraft King Air. Maybe he sprained an ankle or pulled a muscle but he was able to make a beeline off that flight deck quickly enough to escape more serious injury or death!
Still I have seen the same video and I still wonder just what happened???
MY QUESTION FOR RON UNZ: HOW DO WE STOP McCAIN FROM GETTING RELECTED???
Please Please Arizona wake the F%&* up and retire this clown!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chuiyXQKw3I
Another A4 pilot who jumped broke a bone of the jump from the cockpit. The other pilots who got out of their planes generally just got below decks as well. I think there was one exception, an ops officer/pilot who took over a DC team below deck, after he got there via an unusual route from the flight deck. There were no fire fighting teams on deck after the first WW2 surplus bombs cooked off and killed the first DC team on the scene. McCain was hit in the legs and chest with some bomb fragments. He helped toss ordnance overboard for a while.
"The young pilot climbed out of his Skyhawk, poised perilously on the A-4C and then leapt through the flames and ran for his life. As he did so the naval aviator saw another pilot jump and roll clear of his aircraft but the flames caught his uniform ablaze. LCDR McCain turned back to help the man when a bomb exploded and knocked him off his feet and backward about 10 feet."
.
That aside, the burning flight deck of a carrier is not the place for a pilot untrained in fire fighting. Because of the experience of the Forrestal conflagration, all pilots were required to go through a fire fighting course, which included dealing with a live fire in a training scenario.
As for his war time actions; there is one indisputable fact. McCain voluntarily transferred to another squadron aboard another carrier, to continue his combat deployment when Forrestal left the combat zone. He did not need to do that. In doing so, he became part of the one of the most intense periods of the aerial campaign; and in an Air Wing that suffered the greatest Navy losses of the Vietnam war. Other A4 pilots of my acquaintance, who later distinguished themselves in combat, did not make that move. Many outstanding Navy officers and Aviators were lost or captured during the summer of 1967. It is ludicrous to imply criticism of McCain on that score.
I do not know the facts of McCain's actions as a POW. I have thought that his behavior has been excessively lauded in the media, and by the McCain political organization, simply because there were so many prisoners who acted with great courage. I do not believe that McCain's actions were more laudable than those of several others; but, neither do I have credible information to dispute the stories that redound to his credit.
I am not an admirer of John McCain for a variety of reasons; but, innuendo, and mis-statement of fact, should not go unchallenged.
Makes you wonder what dirt they have on Obama.
I corresponded via email with the late Col. David Hackworth, one of the most highly decorated soldiers (8 Purple Hearts, 8 Bronze Stars, 10 Silver Stars, et al.) to serve in the U.S. Army. Since 1999-2000 Hackworth had been working on an exposé of McCain, in particular, his time as a POW in Vietnam. Hackworth loathed McCain. I had been in contact with Hackworth to provide him with information about a family acquaintance who was a fellow POW of McCain’s in Vietnam. In small social gatherings this former POW used to call McCain a liar who was interested only in his own self-aggrandizement. He gave some specific damning examples. Hackworth was not able to get this guy to go on the record and this guy wanted no part in exposing McCain.
McCain’s hero status is protected only because the men who know the truth about him have a warrior’s code of honor and will not bad mouth a fellow “warrior”.
What I am trying so say here is that the ones that really have a story to tell about McCain are the ones that were there. His fellow POWs. I have never read that any of them had a good word to say about McCain...."Singing like a canary"....."at least 38 tapes blasting the U.S. and the war"
John Mc Cain is an American traitor....More recent pictures have him in Ukraine together with the Nazi goons Svoboda. Other pictures have him with ISIL/ISIS/IS, (google them) all of which makes John McCain a war criminal. In Germany people like him were hanged.
The man should have his passport revoked, never be allowed to leave this country; never have a microphone or camera in his face. He is a danger to the national security of this country if not an embarrassment.
As far as the American military...every time I see a General on tv giving testimony I 'd like to know how they managed to make it to General. They sound programmed and absolutely stupid.
No wonder we've never won any wars.
Always check who's doing the talking, what's their background, were they there?
Question more.
I thought about Mr. Unz with deep gratitude for collecting such a brilliant team
of political and science bloggers;
Sailer, Derbyshire, Khan,
to mention a few of most interest to me.
But after reading this post, along with several other recent ones by Mr. Unz,
I can only express my humble fascination by the work of Master.
The loudest denouncers are usually the ones with something to hide – Larry Craig and Ted Haggard being two more such slime balls.
one of the best ways to see who is the enemy of the white male is to see who the corporate media loves.
They love McCain.
The biggest American, defeat in the Vietnam debacle, was the return of John McCain.
Good article, covers a lot of territory. The more a person delves into the actual facts of history the more they realize they’ve been spoon-fed a cartoon version of it. The logical progression of the article brings us to today: What do they have on the current president? There’s always been a swirl of rumors from the questionable Larry Sinclair to things regarding his school days. Prior to helicoptering into Chicago to become a politician and joining Wright’s church his background is fuzzy and opaque. Do we really know who we have? He got to be a senator not by winning an election but by uncovering some dirt on his opponent and forcing him to withdraw. At the time I thought it strange for a relative unknown to have such an effective ‘research department’ available to him. His path to today seems somewhat charmed, which gave me the feeling that he’s been a sponsored person who was spotted at some point and groomed all along the way. Look at his books. How typical is it for a person in his early 30′s who is not a sports-show biz celebrity but is an unknown individual with no accomplishments to write a couple autobiographical books? Seems to be a way of laying the groundwork for the future. I’ve surmised that he was picked to be part of the new generation of black leadership in this country, talking black whilst channeling the black population onto the preferred pathways. However, in an actual election against former Black Panther Bobby Rush he lost. It was probably discerned that he had crossover appeal and could attract white voters so he moved-or was moved- onto the larger stage. He seems like a bird living in a gilded cage, leading life as a star reading his lines well but circumscribed as to what he can actually do, that is, were he actually to have an interest in doing anything of any importance.
I wonder what Hackworth’s sources were for this article: http://www.hackworth.com/25jan00.html
I don’t know how mobile one is in a flight pressure suit. I doubt McCain was in a position or had the training to fight the fire. He would have been in the way.
Still I have seen the same video and I still wonder just what happened???
MY QUESTION FOR RON UNZ: HOW DO WE STOP McCAIN FROM GETTING RELECTED???
Please Please Arizona wake the F%&* up and retire this clown!!!
The NSA might be blackmailing Barack Obama. According to whistleblower Russ Tice, the NSA spied on Obama before he became president.
Still I have seen the same video and I still wonder just what happened???
MY QUESTION FOR RON UNZ: HOW DO WE STOP McCAIN FROM GETTING RELECTED???
Please Please Arizona wake the F%&* up and retire this clown!!!
What I have heard from the people I knew who were in the Navy, is that every sailor is a fireman . It doesn’t matter if you are a pilot or a cook, you learn to fight fires on board.
The problem isn’t McCain, it’s those brain damaged Republicans in AZ who keep sending that corrupt, pro open borders, anti American worker, war mongering POS back to the Senate time after time.
More telling about voter gullibility in AZ, is that Jeff Flake had a decade long record supporting unlimited immigration, but said he opposed in 2012, before turning right back around again in 2013.
If McCain is defeated in the primary next year, it's quite likely a Democrat will win the seat.
Agreed. In that sense, the Japanese are smarter than some give them credit for. You can’t change the past, its over, time to move on.
And the 'internment' was hardly one of the great horrors of the 20th century.
In comparison to most horrors, it counts as a picnic. But it was still a lot harsher and unjustified than anti-communist crusade in the 50s. But for some reason, communist Jews of the McCarthy period get more sympathy than Japanese-Americans of the WWII period.
Time to end the 17th amendment. Give the states the ability to appoint senators as they have in the constitutional past.
He faced a serious challenge only in 2010, from a man described as the least intelligent congressman.
More telling about voter gullibility in AZ, is that Jeff Flake had a decade long record supporting unlimited immigration, but said he opposed in 2012, before turning right back around again in 2013.
If McCain is defeated in the primary next year, it’s quite likely a Democrat will win the seat.
According to Bob Kerrey’s wikipedia bio, what you say about him is not true.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bob_Kerrey
I didn’t expect McCain to lead the fire fighting team but since this was literally an ‘all hands on deck emergency’ cluttering up the ship’s sick bay for a minor injury or wound seems outrageous conduct when men with life threatening wounds and burns needed treatment.
Or, another explanation one runs across: The first briefing a US president gets is to sit and watch a film of the Kennedy assassination taken from the grassy knoll.
Another thing about McCain – his grandfather, “Slew” McCain was nearly courtmartialed by Navy Secretary Forestal over his role in getting American ships into Typhoon Cobra. McCain was saved by political connections way back then.
McCain has always gotten a lot of media promotion, even before he went to Congress. Probably has more to do with his father covering up Israel’s attack on the USS Liberty than anything else, IMO. The only Medal of Honor awarded in a secret ceremony at a Navy Yard. Not 1 in 100 Americans know about it. Ask the average American how long Iran held those embassy hostages and they think it went on for 20 years. Probably think Iran killed a few hundred or more.
However. Why suspect something deep and hidden? George W. Bush and Barack Obama marched across the bridge in Selma and were lauded for what great lovers of humanity. Both of them have responsibility for enormous harm to literally millions of people, including killing, wounding, orphaning, widowing, destroying homes and livelihoods, inflicting unimaginable (for us) terror far, far beyond what any policeman in Alabama did 50 years ago.
It all depends on what the media puts in front of us. Some policeman with a snarling dog or a water hose upsets us. John Lewis got beat up. Terrible. He’s still alive and prosperous for many, many years now. Obama’s drone killed 7 and 9 year old boys collecting firewood. Doesn’t bother anyone who matters.
http://america-hijacked.com/2012/05/30/john-mccain-calls-american-patriot-a-jerk-for-questioning-him-about-uss-liberty-cover-up/
http://tinyurl.com/mccainussliberty
McCain confronted about USS Liberty cover-up:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWyjykrLbvU
McCain Confronted on USS Liberty Cover-up & Media Accomplices:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2d0CKXy8HQ
https://tinyurl.com/mccainconfronted
John McCain Praises Father’s Whitewashing of Israel’s Attack on the USS LIBERTY!:
http://america-hijacked.com/2011/09/02/john-mccain-praises-fathers-whitewashing-of-israels-attack-on-the-uss-liberty/
And this is even without mentioning McCain’s rather direct links to ISIS. That guy is a walking pile of human wreckage backed up by some very powerful and insidious interests.
No shit. His controllers are AIPAC, neocon chickenhawks, defense industry PACs, and the like.
Is this your best effort Mr. Unz??
A ton of news stories this month and you are beating up McCain for what happened years ago?
Lay off the spiked cool-aid or stop writing.
Otherwise they’ll send a black helo for you.
If it weren’t for Sailer I could skip this nut jar of a website.
McCain is a fool & an ass & a prating coxcomb. Was he also a traitor? At this point, it just doesn't matter. He's out of the running, & good riddance.
This article is great because it really exposes how the elite dominate us through propaganda.
Don't think we'll miss you one bit.
Bye.
They are a family of traitors.
Have the names of any US servicemen POW who collaborated with the enemy (North Vietnamese) ever been identified by the Pentagon and released publicly? What about POW that were released early? Were these men collaborators or were they released early on humanitarian grounds or part of some other negotiation?
If yes, what was their punishment?
As a teen growing up, I remember a made for TV movie about POW and future senator Jeremiah Denton. From my recollection, the movie showed a few American collaborators who were depicted as living the easy life in prison versus the savage treatment meted out to POW who refused to collaborate.
What I recall of McCain in the 1980′s was a fairly conventional Arizona Republican. He voted against the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, by the way.
As a TV Talking Head, McCain was also somewhat cautious about military intervention, Desert Storm, in particular.
This seemed to change after the Keating Five Scandal. McCain went out of his way to take positions calculated to win media favor. He supported Clinton’s military actions and to this day, shows tremendous enthusiasm for any war the neocons advocate.
if this is true, where are the tapes or perhaps just the eye(ear)witness accounts of fellow prisoners hearing them? Seems like someone would have an overwhelming incentive to come forward with those…
the one link to testimony by ex POWs in this article is a broken link.
An Admiral’s son probably says enough but getting shot down and captured is enough to get anybody elected (though shot down and imprisoned is not to be dismissed as if it were nothing since he was representing us in war). And the Liberty thing seems to have been a widespread conspiracy in both governments, what was really going on there we may never know. The abandonment of POW’s in VN is depressing though tempered by the fact that there were many who had gone awol and lived in VN, usually because of a big drug habit. But hey, we’re all buddies now.
He sang like a bird to get the comfy pillows.
A ton of news stories this month and you are beating up McCain for what happened years ago?
Lay off the spiked cool-aid or stop writing.
Otherwise they'll send a black helo for you.
If it weren't for Sailer I could skip this nut jar of a website.
Yeah, this is totally lame.
McCain is a fool & an ass & a prating coxcomb. Was he also a traitor? At this point, it just doesn’t matter. He’s out of the running, & good riddance.
the one link to testimony by ex POWs in this article is a broken link.
The link worked for me.
“Agreed. In that sense, the Japanese are smarter than some give them credit for. You can’t change the past, its over, time to move on.”
History exists to be milked for power in the present and future.
Without milking the past, what would blacks have?
Of course, it was more difficult for Japanese-Americans to milk for guilt since Japan attacked the US first.
And the ‘internment’ was hardly one of the great horrors of the 20th century.
In comparison to most horrors, it counts as a picnic.
But it was still a lot harsher and unjustified than anti-communist crusade in the 50s. But for some reason, communist Jews of the McCarthy period get more sympathy than Japanese-Americans of the WWII period.
In comparison to most horrors, it counts as a picnic."
Research by reliable scholars into the holocaust myth proves beyond doubt, that the above statement would also apply to German Jews confined to work camps during WW 2. If not, then why did the German government provide interned Jews with comfortable barracks, doctors, hospitals, concert halls, canteens, brothels and swimming pools? And if not, then how could some 3.5 million "holocaust" victims have survived the holocaust to collect life-long reparation payments?
Apropos of McCain senior, Walter Borneman in his book The Admirals claims it was Halsey’s fault the fleet sailed into a hurricane, not McCain’s. Halsey ordered McCain to do it. In fact, Halsey ordered fleets to sail into hurricanes twice, acts which enraged Halsey’s superior, Admiral Ernest King. King said he could have forgiven Halsey one hurricane, but not two. Both King and Admiral Nimitz wanted to cashier Halsey after these disasters, but they were stuck with him because he was a war hero by then, and it would have been bad for morale–and created a tremendous uproar–to get rid of him.
As for McCain junior, the basic personality trait he’s shown in any given situation is opportunism. He’s never been in a group that he didn’t try to schmooze and win over, from Arizona voters to Vietnamese captors. Narcissists like McCain always try to turn every situation to their own advantage, and they do it without a qualm.
Hello Ron, I am glad that I have not missed this great write up of yours. Here are my two takes from this article.
First, I do strongly support your point that skeletons in the closet are a must to be promoted by the puppet master. One of my pet interests is the puppets that the US appoints as “leaders” in the conquered countries (after color revolutions etc). I do have hard evidence that these individuals always have a heavily compromised past. Now it is true that the CIA selects them and appoints them, which is unlikely to be the case on the US domestic scene, but maybe the elite which stands in the shadow of the CIA and the US political system are one and the same. In general, the CIA is always extremely proactive in recruiting promising cadres in all countries around the World and some of its famous acquisitions which turned rogue were: Saddam Hussein, Ho Chi Minh, Manuel Noriega and so on. War happens when an assets sheds the puppeteer’s strings. Furthermore, I strongly believe that the chief purpose of the NSA surveillance is to have information on every and any potential leader, in the US and overseas, for exactly the same purpose of puppet control. Then, anything could be used against the “leader” from a fact that he left a pregnant girlfriend in highschool to have an abortion on her own (or dropped her into a Chappaquiddick lake), through cheating on tax, to having multiple intercourse at a frat party for a female “leader”. In summary, I firmly believe in the universality of the following cynical political maxim: compromised individuals are the most suitable political leaders.
Second, I am interested not only in what MSM show then in what they do not show. The fact that MSM lie so much about “what happened” should never distract us from what MSM lie as “did not happen”. The ability of MSM to switch peoples’ brains off and on in such precise fashion (“facts” they you should know and real facts they should forget) is a never ceasing source of shock and awe to me, especially because I worked in the media. One of the most effective manipulation tools is: “someone would have talked“, despite hundreds of examples, one of them this case of McCain, where either someone talked and was declared by the regime a conspiracy nut or just nobody talked to risk job, social status, life or family. In conclusion, the MSM clearly operate on the basis of both emphasis of lies and de-emphasis of truths to always establish an alternative reality, because only the perceptions matter. The frequency of repeating the lies and not repeating the truths is probably the most misunderstood tool of MSM (repetitio est mater stupidorum): do not blink or the truth will pass you.
This strategy has weaknesses as well as strengths, however. Defective subordinates are defective. You hire subordinates in the first place in order to, like, delegate. A subordinate who makes bad decisions or who inspires contempt in people you need can easily become a liability, especially in time of crisis. Not to mention that the same defect that makes your subordinate controllable by you may eventually make him controllable by someone else.
I’ve privately worried the reasons for the NSA’s seemingly overweening grasp for the private electronic communications (texts, emails, browser histories) of so many regular Americans was for the purpose of obtaining at least one guarded secret of practically any potential political, social, or economic person of importance at the national level. Hope I’m wrong about it.
Great article Ron. Please keep up the heat while McCain is still alive.
I remember reading all about this when McCain was running for president. I seem to remember reading about a video of McCain with a Vietnamese prostitute while his brothers were barely scraping by.
Hopefully you can find reference to this as this is another way he could be blackmailed.
Can I take back my vote now for Tokyo Rose?
One aspect of this very interesting article was particularly enlightening. It seems that no-one in the US political system rises to the top or near the top of the greasy pole unless those who actually run the country have something on them that can be used to keep them in line. This applies to every president since Truman (mob ties) up to and including the present incumbent. An examination of those fatal flaws in the incumbent’s character or personal history would make a fascinating study in its own right, particularly when analysed in the light of their major policy decisions.
The big question that haunts me is why the people of Arizona keep voting for him? John McCain the senile senator from the state of Arizona. Must be something in the water.
Mr. Unz is right there is no doubt about the people who rise to the top of our political system are generally badly compromised individuals. People that most of us wouldn’t let babysit our pet rocks, some are as Mr. Unz points out are outright criminals of the worst sort.
Yet… these people attract the big donors, nods from powerful beltway insiders and MSM positive spin needed to win office time after time. While the honest sort who seeks real change ends up circling the drain or at best serves a couple terms in the House and then leaves.
These shadowy power brokers all seem to work together.
A ton of news stories this month and you are beating up McCain for what happened years ago?
Lay off the spiked cool-aid or stop writing.
Otherwise they'll send a black helo for you.
If it weren't for Sailer I could skip this nut jar of a website.
Both conservative and liberal drones are great at one thing online–being petulant and taking offense. Boo hoo.
This article is great because it really exposes how the elite dominate us through propaganda.
This is not surprising. Inf act it is a family trait as his father, Admiral McCain, lead the cover up and suppression of the real truth about the Israeli attack on the Liberty, and the war crimes committed by Israeli pilots who killed those in life boats. And now McCain is an ardent supporter of the Israeli right from whom he takes his orders. Is treason in the McCain family gene pool? Sounds to me like it is.
However, by capturing McCain the Vietnamese may have saved the American taxpayer as he was in inferior pilot who lost five aircraft and only remained a pilot because of his father’s influence.
Yes, very expansively, which is why Japanese-Americans were all imprisoned... I mean interned during the war.
What amuses me is this:
Innocent Japanese-Americans were rounded up and punished but they didn't complain much after the war and simply became loyal American citizens.
In contrast, many Jews were actively involved in communism and espionage and subversion. And the era of fervent anti-communism targeted only radicals and subversives, not all Jews.
Yet, Jews(even anti-communist ones) are still bitter and angry that America went after commie Jews and fellow-travelers. They scream about paranoia and 'witch hunts'. And 'red-baiting' and 'hysteria'. These are the same Jews who supported FDR's 'internment' of Japanese-Americans and then shrugged their shoulders in 'oops' manner about the whole thing after the war.
Jews are tough and aggressive. Japanese are wussy and wimpy.
Verbally. Verbally.
Thanks Ron, a very good article.
I do not believe McCain was ever tortured except by his own self-delusion and guilt.
Many years ago, I visited Hoa Lo Prison which is now a museum. This prison was originally built by the French at the turn of the last century. It was here that the Vietnamese were tortured by the French. During the Vietnamese War ( The American War, to the Vietnamese)it was known as the Hanoi Hilton. This is where they, at one stage, kept McCain.
If you visit this museum you can see McCain’s complete flying suit and helmet. As a bonus there are many black and white photos of him in bed in plaster casts on his arm, shoulder and leg.In most of the photos he is smiling. The Vietnamese say his injuries were caused by the way he exited his aircraft. He panicked and did not follow emergency procedures. They pulled him to safety and immediately gave him medical attention. The pictures are all there for anyone to see. Some torture.
I was reminded of all of this and his bad temper when I saw him on TV at the senate hearing with Henry Kissinger. They were interrupted by Code Pink and McCain called them scum. I wonder who were the real scum.
Torture of POWs at the time McCain was captured was nearly universal. If you're buying into the North Vietnamese account of how well they treated prisoners you're a willing dupe.
I'm no great fan of McCain as a politician. He was no intellectual as an officer. But as a POW he resisted better than most, according to his fellow POWs.
The pattern is more general than that. Leaders who are themselves in some way insecure (here I don’t necessarily mean emotionally insecure—the insecurity could come from the objective facts of reality) generally choose defective subordinates. Defective subordinates are easy to control. Defective subordinates are unthreatening.
This strategy has weaknesses as well as strengths, however. Defective subordinates are defective. You hire subordinates in the first place in order to, like, delegate. A subordinate who makes bad decisions or who inspires contempt in people you need can easily become a liability, especially in time of crisis. Not to mention that the same defect that makes your subordinate controllable by you may eventually make him controllable by someone else.
This is an interesting article, and I might be persuaded by it were it not for these claims coming out in 2008 – just as John McCain was running for President. They seem more likely to be part of a pre-election smear campaign. That these alleged facts were unearthed by left-leaning media outlets only strengthens this belief.
A 1969 wire story confirmed by no other hard sources might possibly be inaccurate or distorted. Or maybe not, of course – but it seems a weak foundation on which to build such a serious accusation. (Especially since McCain has admitted to giving a coerced confession on one occasion – are we really sure that this statement above, even if authentic, is not the same one he has admitted to making?)
I remember reading all about this when McCain was running for president. I seem to remember reading about a video of McCain with a Vietnamese prostitute while his brothers were barely scraping by.
Hopefully you can find reference to this as this is another way he could be blackmailed.
It’s already established that McCain cheated on his first wife, and married his second wife mainly for the wealth.
In regards to leaders being compromised individuals it brings up the recent revelation that the US had tapped Angela Merkel’s phone as well as that of other world leaders such as Brazil’s Rousseff. I would imagine the blackmail net is all-encompassing, including foreign students studying here who have the possibility of climbing the ladder once they return home.
Boris Berezovsky reportedly had the idea of creating a fake democracy in Russia with two parties, one a socialist-democrat one and the other a neoconservative one, where they would pretend to be in opposition and draw off people’s energies debating issues of symbolic value. This struck me as being eerily similar to the American system which is clearly based on manipulating the public through spin, fear, lying, focus-group advertising and a constant pounding of the drums. So the question is who really runs things and for whose benefit? Are there ’roundtable groups’ hammering out what is going to be done? At this point things become rather murky.
Yes, there are roundtable groups: The Bilderberg bunch, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and other well-documented groups whose influence far exceeds their ostensible authority. Read up on with whom Henry Kissinger has schmoozed: here you will find a who's who of the top-level "useful idiots" who dance to the puppetmasters' tune.
The question still begging for an accurate answer is, "and for whose benefit?" I've read extensively on this and am not yet satisfied with the answers which have been advanced.
The available evidence does clearly show that the puppet in the White House is merely a top-level "useful idiot" rather than an actual leader. Notice that the favored candidates always go lunch with the Bilderbergers before election time. Watch a Simpsons episode from Season 11, where Lisa becomes "the first STRAIGHT female President of the United States," having succeeded President Trump. The episode in question dates back to the early 2000's.
I sincerely doubt that Americans' votes have been accurately counted and reported for decades. I say this having often worked in polling places in every capacity. Where it all breaks down is when the boxes and polling booth tapes are taken to the central county offices to be fed into the computer... which is already pre-programmed regarding the outcome. Various efforts to accurately monitor this stage of the election process have been defeated by force, fraud and abuse from the local LEOs.
We will not be able to regain our Republic until we retake control of the vote-collection and -counting process.
” whitewashed the potentially devastating “Liberty Incident,” with its hundreds of dead and wounded American servicemen,”
The number of killed on the USS Liberty is usually given as 34. That’s bad enough and we should have retaliated severely enough to put the fear of god into them since force is the only thing they understand . But while some people like to toss around absurdly high numbers , 6,000,000 for example , I don’t think it is helpful to do so . Unless you can have a law passed making it illegal to dispute.
The number of killed on the USS Liberty is usually given as 34. That's bad enough and we should have retaliated severely enough to put the fear of god into them since force is the only thing they understand . But while some people like to toss around absurdly high numbers , 6,000,000 for example , I don't think it is helpful to do so . Unless you can have a law passed making it illegal to dispute.
Absolutely correct. However, according to the accepted figures provided in the Wikipedia link, the number of “dead and wounded” was 34+171=205, which is “hundreds” though admittedly right at the edge.
Thanks for the excellent article.
I’ve heard a lot of rumours that John McCain’s performing the banned aircraft launch maneuver, known as a “wet start,” was respsonble for the deadly fire aboard the U.S.S. Forrestal.
Anyone here know anything about that?
There were a lot of safety procedures that were not being followed during deck handling, and unsafe ordnance was being used because they were out of modern bombs. A rocket fired across the deck and hit the plane next to McCain's. The spilled fuel ignited and caused the unsafe bombs to cook off. As is often the case with these things, a series of errors cascaded into a catastrophic result.
The "wet start" charge is complete nonsense. The tail of McCain's jet was pointing out over the ocean.
Even though your nos. are technically correct I think it is always a mistake to try to inflate them . As in the Holocaust , the insistence of the 6,000,000 number has led to a debate focused on the accuracy of the figures which can lead to a debate whether or not the event even happened at all . . If anything it is better to understate the nos. that way those who would deny that anything happened are better off not addressing the issue at all .
With the Holocaust the number is the event. Nobody believes the Nazis did nothing whatsoever to Jews and others (but mostly Jews are all we care about, for some reason) during WWII. People argue about whether or not the Worst Thing Ever happened, which is the deliberate plot to kill the Jews of Europe on a massive, industrial scale, resulting in millions of murders. Whatever else happened, they may call it "the Holocaust," too, but that's not what people think of when they hear the word. If the word was about forced migration, inhumane treatment, starvation, false imprisonment, enslavement, exposure to disease, theft of property, and legal discrimination alone it wouldn't be a household word.
By the way I asked before , why didn’t you stay with physics ? You never answered and you certainly don’t have to , but I’m just curious .It seems to me to be so much more interesting a field . And even if you can’t make make a mark in the field , just to be able to grasp whats going and be a part of it would be to me very rewarding .
As for another factor, here's a link to something I published a couple of years ago:
http://www.unz.com/article/no-quotas-no-elite-public-high-school/
I do not believe McCain was ever tortured except by his own self-delusion and guilt.
Many years ago, I visited Hoa Lo Prison which is now a museum. This prison was originally built by the French at the turn of the last century. It was here that the Vietnamese were tortured by the French. During the Vietnamese War ( The American War, to the Vietnamese)it was known as the Hanoi Hilton. This is where they, at one stage, kept McCain.
If you visit this museum you can see McCain's complete flying suit and helmet. As a bonus there are many black and white photos of him in bed in plaster casts on his arm, shoulder and leg.In most of the photos he is smiling. The Vietnamese say his injuries were caused by the way he exited his aircraft. He panicked and did not follow emergency procedures. They pulled him to safety and immediately gave him medical attention. The pictures are all there for anyone to see. Some torture.
I was reminded of all of this and his bad temper when I saw him on TV at the senate hearing with Henry Kissinger. They were interrupted by Code Pink and McCain called them scum. I wonder who were the real scum.
I second everything you have written – have been to Hanoi Hilton, have seen the fly-suite and the photos. Only to add: McCain looks well fed too, in a country under blockade, sanctions, war and famine. If there was any torture it must have been only psychological because he grins like an idiot in the photos.
Ambitious politicians like John McCain and the ones you and the author mention, are all rotten and dishonorable by nature. Which means they don’t have to make any conscious decisions on becoming scumbags.
As an individual born in Kenya, and thus ineligible to serve as US president, Obama undoubtedly ranks as the most obvious blackmail candidate of all time. Which, of course had a lot to do with why the Zionist chose him to become president.
If the zionists chose Obama for the presidency, they've received a very poor return on their investment. Obama is probably the first US president who isn't a cheerleader/apologist for Israel since it's (re)birth as a country. Every spokesman for Israel and every supporter for Israel in this country has denounced Obama for the Iran nuke agreement.
I thought jews did their homework before making an investment.
@Maj Kong.
I’m not talking about cheating on his wife. I’m talking about banging whores while he was a POW. While his fellow servicemen were being tortured. This was filmed and I’m pretty sure the Russians have access to it as well.
Well, I’ve sometimes regretted my defection from theoretical physics during the mid/late 1980s, and there were several causes. One was the total stagnation of the field in that era, which also caused the departure of perhaps 80% of my age-cohort around the same time, including many of the most able.
As for another factor, here’s a link to something I published a couple of years ago:
http://www.unz.com/article/no-quotas-no-elite-public-high-school/
McCain kind of sort of almost admitted to this in his 2008 acceptance speech.
A lot of — a lot of prisoners had it a lot worse than I did. I’d been
mistreated before, but not as badly as many others. I always liked to
strut a little after I’d been roughed up to show the other guys I was
tough enough to take it.
But after I turned down their offer, they worked me over harder than
they ever had before, for a long time, and they broke me.
When they brought me back to my cell, I was hurt and ashamed, and I
didn’t know how I could face my fellow prisoners. The good man in the
cell next door to me, my friend, Bob Craner, saved me.
Through taps on a wall, he told me I had fought as hard as I could. No
man can always stand alone. And then he told me to get back up and
fight again for my country and for the men I had the honor to serve
with, because every day they fought for me.
http://elections.nytimes.com/2008/president/conventions/videos/transcripts/20080904_MCCAIN_SPEECH.html
I think the aircraft carrier explosions mentioned in the responses was due to very old munitions and as far as his smiling in photos, well his captives could have required it. I can’t judge his actions, they could have broke him, he wouldn’t have been the first. You don’t have to like him to have some respect for him.
McCain has said many times he gave his captors information under torture. Very nearly all the POWs did, with a few very rare exceptions. The military has since recognized this, and the POW code now states they must resist “to the best of their ability.”
Prisoner treatment improved significantly after 1969, when there was a leadership change in North Vietnam and they figured out the POWs were worth more alive. An account by a McCain critic and former POW is here:
http://www.alternet.org/story/95825/i_spent_years_as_a_pow_with_john_mccain,_and_his_finger_should_not_be_near_the_red_button
“John McCain served his time as a POW with great courage, loyalty and tenacity. More than 600 of us did the same. After our repatriation a census showed that 95% of us had been tortured at least once. The Vietnamese were quite democratic about it. ”
He’s also vouched for by many other fellow POWs, including Bud Day (Medal of Honor). He was offered early release, and refused, instead insisting on release by reverse order of capture.
Much of the Forrestal incident is on film. (The Navy films a lot of flight deck operations for safety analysis reasons.)
Another A4 pilot who jumped broke a bone of the jump from the cockpit. The other pilots who got out of their planes generally just got below decks as well. I think there was one exception, an ops officer/pilot who took over a DC team below deck, after he got there via an unusual route from the flight deck. There were no fire fighting teams on deck after the first WW2 surplus bombs cooked off and killed the first DC team on the scene. McCain was hit in the legs and chest with some bomb fragments. He helped toss ordnance overboard for a while.
“The young pilot climbed out of his Skyhawk, poised perilously on the A-4C and then leapt through the flames and ran for his life. As he did so the naval aviator saw another pilot jump and roll clear of his aircraft but the flames caught his uniform ablaze. LCDR McCain turned back to help the man when a bomb exploded and knocked him off his feet and backward about 10 feet.”
I've heard a lot of rumours that John McCain's performing the banned aircraft launch maneuver, known as a "wet start," was respsonble for the deadly fire aboard the U.S.S. Forrestal.
Anyone here know anything about that?
It’s false. The start of the fire is on film, and the Navy did a long investigation and writeup at the time.
There were a lot of safety procedures that were not being followed during deck handling, and unsafe ordnance was being used because they were out of modern bombs. A rocket fired across the deck and hit the plane next to McCain’s. The spilled fuel ignited and caused the unsafe bombs to cook off. As is often the case with these things, a series of errors cascaded into a catastrophic result.
The “wet start” charge is complete nonsense. The tail of McCain’s jet was pointing out over the ocean.
I do not believe McCain was ever tortured except by his own self-delusion and guilt.
Many years ago, I visited Hoa Lo Prison which is now a museum. This prison was originally built by the French at the turn of the last century. It was here that the Vietnamese were tortured by the French. During the Vietnamese War ( The American War, to the Vietnamese)it was known as the Hanoi Hilton. This is where they, at one stage, kept McCain.
If you visit this museum you can see McCain's complete flying suit and helmet. As a bonus there are many black and white photos of him in bed in plaster casts on his arm, shoulder and leg.In most of the photos he is smiling. The Vietnamese say his injuries were caused by the way he exited his aircraft. He panicked and did not follow emergency procedures. They pulled him to safety and immediately gave him medical attention. The pictures are all there for anyone to see. Some torture.
I was reminded of all of this and his bad temper when I saw him on TV at the senate hearing with Henry Kissinger. They were interrupted by Code Pink and McCain called them scum. I wonder who were the real scum.
Injuries when ejecting from a jet are very common. McCain’s his leg was broken and his arm broken in three places and when he bailed out. He was refused medical treatment until he signed a “confession.” According to multiple fellow POWs he was near death.
Torture of POWs at the time McCain was captured was nearly universal. If you’re buying into the North Vietnamese account of how well they treated prisoners you’re a willing dupe.
I’m no great fan of McCain as a politician. He was no intellectual as an officer. But as a POW he resisted better than most, according to his fellow POWs.
When the North Vietnamese discovered John McCain was the son of Admiral McCain, they thought he was some kind of royalty. This may not have been a good thing for John McCain III as his captors may have tried harder to break him than if his name was John Doe.
McCain probably resisted prison and torture as well as could be expected. The evidence is not 100% either way.
That being said, I despise John McCain as a politician.
I don’t know anything about McCain, but a lot of the stories about Hoover being queer were KGB disinformation, and admitted as such. See http://www.petievich.com/index.html for details, as well as any good book on the KGB. Hoover certainly had his faults, but he deserves to be remember for what he was, not by a commie smear.
“…However, in America and in some other Western countries, this seems to be less and less the case, with top national figures merely being attractive front-men selected for their popular appeal and their political malleability, a development that may eventually have dire consequences for the nations they lead…”
This is the most important part of the article. It’s in all Western countries.
Finders
Here’s the FOIA acquired report from the customs agent that was taken off the case.
Memos written by Special Agent Ramon J. Martinez, United States Customs Service
Uncle Jimmy took me to his sick parties: Nephew tells how his childhood was stolen at 13
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2213636/Uncle-Jimmy-took-sick-parties-Nephew-tells-childhood-stolen-13.html
FBI Investigates Presidio Child Molestation Report(This was called hysteria but some of the children had sexually transmitted diseases)
http://articles.latimes.com/1987-08-11/news/mn-846_1_child-molestation
One of the men said to be involved by the children was a military intelligence officer.
http://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/vatican/esp_vatican16a.htm
“…Italian news reporters, who
broadcast scenes from the films [child rape pedophile snuff] live at prime time on Italian
television to more than 11 million Italian viewers.
http://www.prothink.org/tag/arie-scher-georges-schteinberg-israeli-pedophiles/
http://www.sott.net/article/244380-Beyond-the-Dutroux-Affair-The-reality-of-protected-child-abuse-and-snuff-networks-in-a-world-ruled-by-psychopaths
http://aangirfan.blogspot.com/2008/02/jersey-channel-tv-names-top-people.html
The Franklin Scandal In-Depth Article – By: Nick Bryant
http://www.franklincase.org/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=85&Itemid=21
http://www.isgp.nl/2013_10_10_Beyond_Dutroux_ties_to_France
http://www.voxfux.com/features/bush_child_sex_coverup/article_archive.htm
Pictures of Pres. Bush with homosexual prostitute
As for what they have on Obama. I don’t know if this is true or not but she does have a very odd digit ratio and has enourmous shoulders for a Women.
http://www.sodahead.com/fun/is-michele-obama-a-man-or-a-woman/question-4228389/?page=7
He and Clyde Tolson went to outings such as sports events together all the time. They were a couple. They are buried next to each other which would make it seem that they were more than just co-workers.
It is interesting what we “remember” of the past, and what we don’t. For example, the near-holocaust of hemophiliacs during the AIDs crisis before we instituted sensible controls over blood donation has been swept under the carpet.
Why?
Why?
And those controls are under attack.
Why?
The Arkansas prison that produced the tainted AIDS blood was a scandal that passed over the Clintons. The only people the scandal affected was I believe in France. American politicians only stop the buck when it goes into their pockets seems to be the case.
“. . .That guy is a walking pile of human wreckage backed up by some very powerful and insidious interests.”
No shit. His controllers are AIPAC, neocon chickenhawks, defense industry PACs, and the like.
Well, you’re right. Those who reach the top echelon of politics–The Pantsuited One is a prime example!–are bought-and-paid-for hacks.
What happened over there is difficult to pin down, but upon returning from POW status, he passed a physical and regained flight status as a pilot. Yet after he finished 20 years of service that allowed generous retirement pay, he obtained a 100% VA disability rating allowing him to collect some $40,000 a year tax free too! The LA Times mentioned this when McCain was insisting he was fit to serve as commander in Chief. He now hauls in over $240,000 a year from the Feds for military retirement, 100% VA disability, social security retirement, while all the while working full-time in the US Senate. So is he retired, or disabled, or gainfully employed? He is all three! This is textbook case of abuse and why or system needs reform to protect workers against rich welfare kings like McCain.
McCain’s loyal wife was disabled in a serious auto accident while he was a POW. Soon after he returned, McCain dumped her for a wealthy woman 20 years younger. The Reagans were so angry they never spoke to him again. He then married his new babe before he officially got divorced, so there’s that bigamy thing. I don’t know why any Arizonian votes for this crazed man, especially since he’s a big advocate for open borders. At a union meeting, he told workers illegals are needed because Americans are too lazy to work farm fields, even for $50 an hour. McCain has never labored his entire life, always on the government dole now earning ten times minimum wage worker pay, whose increase he opposes.
McCain grew up wealthy and enjoyed free government health care his entire life, yet thinks it’s nothing commoners deserve. While running for president and attacking the poor a rare good reporter asked how many houses he owned. He was unsure, but thought maybe seven.
Yeah, McCain lives handsomely on Joe Sixpack’s dime, in addition to his second wife’s booze wealth.
In June 1945, Admiral Halsey, USN blundered Third Fleet into Typhoon Connie. Some ships were damaged, and more than 100 aircraft were destroyed/damaged. The Court of Inquiry recommended Halsey’s reassignment, but CinCPac retained Halsey (the man was “too big to relieve,” as it were).
The logic of your supposition is that whatever anyone has on Obama that may have been affecting his policies and decisions is probably losing its potency in his final term with so little time left. At the very least he will be able to continue the tradition of dubious presidential pardons with impunity. Maybe he will need to be kept on the leash with some plausible promises of support for his post-presidential lecture tours..
J Edgar Hoover, like President Eisenhower, must have had african ancestry:
http://www.fantompowa.net/Flame/hoover_fbi.htm
The American writer Gore Vidal, who grew up in Washington, D.C. in the 1930s, told the writer Anthony Summers that when:
“Hoover was becoming famous, and it was always said of him – in my family and around the city – that he was mulatto. People said he came from a family that had “passed.’ It was the word they used for people of black origin who, after generations of inbreeding, have enough white blood to pass themselves off as white. That’s what was always said about Hoover.” (Anthony Summers, Official and Confidential: The Secret Life of J. Edgar Hoover, 1993).
Hoover’s ancestry was always a subject of speculation within the FBI, because of his lack of documented heritage that was always required when someone joined the FBI. Wesley Swearingen, a former FBI Special Agent (from 1951 to 1977), and author of the 1995 book FBI Secrets: An Agent’s Exposé, said that it was always viewed as a mystery the lack of documented evidence on Hoover’s background:
“Because for all the FBI agents, they’d go back and check everything about your family, your relatives, and everything else, to make sure they’re squeaky clean . . . and here, the Director, and nobody knows really where he came from . . . agents would get into topics like that where they on a surveillance or something, when they finished the crossword puzzle, and had nothing else to do, and they’d start talking about Hoover . . . all the agents would get onto the subject of his real tight hair, his tight, wirey hair, and speculation that maybe there was a little hanky-panky in his family . . . and then his facial characteristics were really unusual“
Here’s a pic of Hoover as a young man clearly revealing his african ancestry:
Another pic, as an older man:
I suspect Mr. Unz likes a challenge, such as saying less than he knows, in a way that conceals what he does, and proves what he says without revealing special knowing. Is it really possible the mirage men have never approached such a man as him?
And the 'internment' was hardly one of the great horrors of the 20th century.
In comparison to most horrors, it counts as a picnic. But it was still a lot harsher and unjustified than anti-communist crusade in the 50s. But for some reason, communist Jews of the McCarthy period get more sympathy than Japanese-Americans of the WWII period.
“what would blacks have without milking the past”? What rascist ignorant crap. Who milks the past more than the jews?They have used it to totally infiltrate your entire country. While azz rascists are busy hating blacks your entire media is zionist owned. Why do you dummies keep skirting around this fact? The crazy rich jews adelson the Krotches et all own your government. Chertoff whose family are among the founders of the slimy mossad is ready to put the entire nation in the fema camps.Your country .s finances are completly in the hands of the israeli fifth columists as is every other ctucial institution yet you focus on what tge blacks have. Good luck with that dumbazz mindset.
Precisely, what brain worm is in those Arizona Republican voters? Most of them are against illegal immigration yet they keep voting for one of the biggest advocates for illegal immigration. And what is “conservative” about having a new war every week, as John McCain wants to do?
Republican voters are like that in every state, Tennessee for example. They sent Lamar Alexander back to the Senate last year. The terminally stupid GOP voters don’t pay attention to things like what their so-called representatives actually support.
Interesting and convincing stuff.
But Mr. Unz should update his views on MH17. I followed and still follow the matter assiduously and his article, which I found horribly unconvincing at the time, only looks worse and worse as more information continues to come to light.
From following the links, it looks like McCain’s “propaganda” is just saying that he received medical treatment– this might only have been one time too.
What I take away from this post and comments is that some fellow POWs corroborate McCain’s story and some deny it. I see that Guy and Larson claim no one was tortured in a specific facility, not that McCain wasn’t tortured. Since it seems McCain was moved at least once, this could mean he was tortured and G&L are correct. I think the fellow POWs who corroborate the torture need to be explained for this story to get any traction.
A couple of points. Regarding Kerrey. I live in Nebraska and have met and spoken with Senator Kerrey several times. The charges that you outlined simply don’t hold water. First of all, the awarding of the Medal of Honor is a huge undertaking by the brass. Politics aside, the vetting process for the MOH would have revealed any “massacre” that Kerrey would have had a hand in. No, the Kerrey dirt is from the Clintons. Recall that Kerrey was running for President and Clinton needed to get rid of him. Now that we know of the Clinton’s modis operandi of character assignation, you can pretty much discount anything about Kerrey killing innocents.
Now as for McCain. I was in the USAF and did a fair amount of time in around Vietnam. If there was any POW’s / Tokyo Rose’s broadcasting into Vietnam, I don’t know how anyone would know. We had one radio station that you could listen to and was Armed Forces Radio. I was in an intel unit and we did have the radio gear that would let us listen to New York and London Taxi cabs. But very rarely did one ever hear a spurious radio signal of an American POW. Not saying it couldn’t happen but not likely.
Every time that I saw message traffic that included CINCPAC – Admiral McCain – I used to wonder how the man could soldier on knowing that his son was a POW. Don’t get me wrong, I am no fan of McCain but I have spoken with numerous POW’s and none of them ever said anything about McCain. Charley Plumb wrote a nice book on his experience as a POW and he detailed out the tap code. I seem to recall that McCain was in the same prison area as was Col Day and Lt Plumb.
But how many broadcasts did he make, and did the content ever differ from this one? I don't see any evidence...
Now as for McCain. I was in the USAF and did a fair amount of time in around Vietnam. If there was any POW's / Tokyo Rose's broadcasting into Vietnam, I don't know how anyone would know. We had one radio station that you could listen to and was Armed Forces Radio. I was in an intel unit and we did have the radio gear that would let us listen to New York and London Taxi cabs. But very rarely did one ever hear a spurious radio signal of an American POW. Not saying it couldn't happen but not likely.
Every time that I saw message traffic that included CINCPAC - Admiral McCain - I used to wonder how the man could soldier on knowing that his son was a POW. Don't get me wrong, I am no fan of McCain but I have spoken with numerous POW's and none of them ever said anything about McCain. Charley Plumb wrote a nice book on his experience as a POW and he detailed out the tap code. I seem to recall that McCain was in the same prison area as was Col Day and Lt Plumb.
You should follow the links in the article. It is quite clear from the Stars & Stripes link that there were radio broadcasts, including at least one with McCain. It’s Stars & Stripes!
But how many broadcasts did he make, and did the content ever differ from this one? I don’t see any evidence…
If McCain were living the easy life of a collaborator, then I’d like to know why some of his fellow POWs thought differently.
Mr. Unz, I followed Razib to this website. I was quite taken by your article showing that being a victim of violent crime predicted your proximity to a black neighborhood with greater than 0.9 accuracy. However, both the MH17 and this article feel like you are just throwing up some doubtful speculations to try to make something stick, and it makes me wonder whether I should put much stock in your other writing.
I try to avoid involving myself in my own comment-threads, but I suppose I should respond to a couple of these recent comments.
@Tbird
Regarding Sen. Bob Kerrey, I strongly suggest you read the massively documented 8,000 cover story in The New York Times Magazine that I provided as a link. The account of the massacre he ordered was based on a couple of years of detailed investigative journalism by veteran journalists, and the evidence included detailed independent eye-witness testimony and corroborating hard evidence. Sen. Kerrey himself was interviewed by the journalists several times during the process and when the story finally ran his only on-the-record response was that his memory was fuzzy about the events in question.
Suppose someone accused me of ordering the massacre of innocent women, children, and infants, and my only defense was that I couldn’t quite remember what had happened that night. What would you think? You claim it was just a “Clinton Conspiracy.” Did the Clintons feed him some amnesia-drug?
Regarding McCain, you say you simply can’t believe he did any Communist propaganda broadcasts. Just as “Chrisnonymous” points out, his broadcasts were actually reported in Stars & Stripes Magazine, which described him as Hanoi’s top “Songbird,” i.e. propaganda broadcaster. It’s universally acknowledged that at least some American POWs became Communist propaganda broadcasters, and since McCain’s name was emphasized in the media accounts at the time, it’s plausible that he was one of the biggest ones. I wasn’t there, but the high-credibility Vietnam vets I spoke with told me his activities were well known in their circles.
As the long 1999 article I linked from The Phoenix New Times recounts, some Vietnam POWs support McCain’s account while others (including two of the highest-ranking POWs) claim he’s being dishonest and was probably never tortured, or even describe him as an outright “traitor.” But as I emphasized, at the time of his release his father was one of America’s highest-ranking military officers and the Nixon Administration had annointed him our leading POW-hero. Meanwhile, in 1999 he was one of America’s most powerful U.S. Senators, with a net-worth of hundreds of millions of dollars from his wife, and a leading candidate for U.S. President. It seems much more plausible to me that lies would be told in his favor than against him. Furthermore, several of the POWs praising him most strongly had been given important government appointments through his political influence.
As the journalist writing the piece said, the only way to determine which group of POWs were telling the truth about McCain would be to travel to Vietnam and talk with the people there, and that was obviously impossible for a local AZ reporter. However, in 2008, the New York Times did exactly that, and McCain’s Communist jailers explained how enthusiastic they were about having their old wartime buddy become U.S. President.
I emphasized that this sort of circumstantial evidence is far from conclusive, and I’d just say it seems fairly likely to me that McCain was the wartime traitor so many people accuse him of having been. But, on the other hand, the evidence that the American government covered up the existence of many hundreds of never released POW/MIAs seems absolutely conclusive, and McCain was the leading figure in the later coverup and whitewash, leading me to strongly suspect he was being blackmailed by his own wartime record. If he were indeed the hero-POW you seem to believe, why do you think he was willing to lead the POW coverup?
As a postscript, I should mention that after my article ran, I was contacted by an elderly and very prominent mainstream-conservative scholar who’d worked in Intelligence during the Vietnam War. He congratulated me on my expose, and said that even after all these decades he was still sickened by what had happened. Later, he passed along my article to a friend of his who’d served on the NSC staff for Reagan and had been tasked with the POW issue, who had exactly the same response.
I wasn’t in Vietnam and can’t claim any personal expertise. But why would all these highly credible people who do have exactly that sort of background tell me these things unless they were probably true?
Finally, these particular examples of our totally dishonest MSM fall into a much broader pattern, that I’ve previously written and which I’d suggest you read:
http://www.unz.com/article/our-american-pravda/
Who determined that McCain would get a 12,000 word byline in U.S. News and World Report in 1973? Why McCain out of all the other POWs? Did his family name count that much or did he jump in front of the line? Indeed, it did make him in a way the number one hero of the Vietnam War.
And he's traded on it ever since.
@Tbird
Regarding Sen. Bob Kerrey, I strongly suggest you read the massively documented 8,000 cover story in The New York Times Magazine that I provided as a link. The account of the massacre he ordered was based on a couple of years of detailed investigative journalism by veteran journalists, and the evidence included detailed independent eye-witness testimony and corroborating hard evidence. Sen. Kerrey himself was interviewed by the journalists several times during the process and when the story finally ran his only on-the-record response was that his memory was fuzzy about the events in question.
Suppose someone accused me of ordering the massacre of innocent women, children, and infants, and my only defense was that I couldn't quite remember what had happened that night. What would you think? You claim it was just a "Clinton Conspiracy." Did the Clintons feed him some amnesia-drug?
Regarding McCain, you say you simply can't believe he did any Communist propaganda broadcasts. Just as "Chrisnonymous" points out, his broadcasts were actually reported in Stars & Stripes Magazine, which described him as Hanoi's top "Songbird," i.e. propaganda broadcaster. It's universally acknowledged that at least some American POWs became Communist propaganda broadcasters, and since McCain's name was emphasized in the media accounts at the time, it's plausible that he was one of the biggest ones. I wasn't there, but the high-credibility Vietnam vets I spoke with told me his activities were well known in their circles.
@Chrisnonymous
As the long 1999 article I linked from The Phoenix New Times recounts, some Vietnam POWs support McCain's account while others (including two of the highest-ranking POWs) claim he's being dishonest and was probably never tortured, or even describe him as an outright "traitor." But as I emphasized, at the time of his release his father was one of America's highest-ranking military officers and the Nixon Administration had annointed him our leading POW-hero. Meanwhile, in 1999 he was one of America's most powerful U.S. Senators, with a net-worth of hundreds of millions of dollars from his wife, and a leading candidate for U.S. President. It seems much more plausible to me that lies would be told in his favor than against him. Furthermore, several of the POWs praising him most strongly had been given important government appointments through his political influence.
As the journalist writing the piece said, the only way to determine which group of POWs were telling the truth about McCain would be to travel to Vietnam and talk with the people there, and that was obviously impossible for a local AZ reporter. However, in 2008, the New York Times did exactly that, and McCain's Communist jailers explained how enthusiastic they were about having their old wartime buddy become U.S. President.
I emphasized that this sort of circumstantial evidence is far from conclusive, and I'd just say it seems fairly likely to me that McCain was the wartime traitor so many people accuse him of having been. But, on the other hand, the evidence that the American government covered up the existence of many hundreds of never released POW/MIAs seems absolutely conclusive, and McCain was the leading figure in the later coverup and whitewash, leading me to strongly suspect he was being blackmailed by his own wartime record. If he were indeed the hero-POW you seem to believe, why do you think he was willing to lead the POW coverup?
As a postscript, I should mention that after my article ran, I was contacted by an elderly and very prominent mainstream-conservative scholar who'd worked in Intelligence during the Vietnam War. He congratulated me on my expose, and said that even after all these decades he was still sickened by what had happened. Later, he passed along my article to a friend of his who'd served on the NSC staff for Reagan and had been tasked with the POW issue, who had exactly the same response.
I wasn't in Vietnam and can't claim any personal expertise. But why would all these highly credible people who do have exactly that sort of background tell me these things unless they were probably true?
Finally, these particular examples of our totally dishonest MSM fall into a much broader pattern, that I've previously written and which I'd suggest you read:
http://www.unz.com/article/our-american-pravda/
I used to wonder why McCain went so easy on Obama during the campaign.
He could have run a traditional Republican campaign and emphasized issues like Obama’s ties to Reverend Wright and Bill Ayers. For some reason, he went soft and refused to use Wright, while only briefly bringing up Ayers. He didn’t make much of an issue of Obama’s Muslim heritage issue either, even distancing himself from a political ally who emphasized Obama’s middle name (“Hussein”). He even scolded a campaign supporter who called Obama an “Arab” and responded that he personally thought Obama was a “family man.”
At the time, it was widely assumed that McCain avoided these issues because he didn’t want to run a “divisive” campaign.
Other aspects of McCain’s campaign were just too bizarre to explained by political correctness. For example, this was one of his early ads: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOrmOvHysdU
Then there was his selection of Sarah Palin. Then there was his choice to “suspend” his campaign. Then there was his choice to spend his final days campaigning with “Joe the Plumber.”
In retrospect, maybe David Axelrod had blackmail leverage over McCain?
We know that Axelrod was able to get Blair Hull’s ( Obama’s opponent in the 2004 Senate primary) divorce records leaked to the media. Axelrod then got Jack Ryan’s (Republican Senate opponent) divorce records leaked. Given that the Obama family may have worked for the CIA in some capacity in the past, I wonder if perhaps Obama had friends in high places helping him out? Perhaps some of those friends offered Team Obama some interest files about POW McCain?
I know that might seem far fetched, but you know what else is far fetched? Obama’s rise. He goes from an obscure state senator in 2004 to being one of the keynote speakers in the Democratic National Convention, then becomes a plausible Senate candidate (while both his opponents are ruined by divorce-related scandals). Then immediately after being elected to the senate, he starts running for president. Within 4 years, he’s elected to the presidency.
This is a guy who doesn’t come from wealth or a powerful family. He has little in accomplishments prior to 2004, other than being a community activist and teaching law school. He’s gone decades without speaking much about politics. Somehow this guy becomes a party favorite in 2004 and president in 2008? How?
Compare him to other presidential nominees. Almost all of them had substantial resumes in politics or the private sector before running for the presidency, or had impressive family names. Given the battering he’s taken from Republicans since 2009 and ineffectual behavior, I don’t think he’s a political genius either. So how’d an obscure undistinguished individual like Obama experience such a rapid rise?
The CIA hypothesis could also explain why Obama has had such a hawkish foreign policy and is so favorable to the national surveillance state, despite running as a reformist dove during the 2008 campaign.
The Stars and Stripes article says nothing about repeated broadcasts. It refers to one broadcast which may well be the same one McCain has long admitted to having made. The UPI article says the same. The idea of repeated broadcasts seems to have been created by you out of no hard evidence.
How is it possible to determine the plausibility of such serious charges without exhaustive research? Well, the Counterpunch article linked to the purported transcript of portions of McCain's statement taken from one of the American news wire services that ran at the time and provided the date. Based on that date, I was able to locate the resulting Stars & Stripes article that seems to confirm the evidence. Everyone admits that some American POWs did collaborate and produce enemy propaganda, and for our leading military magazine to run an article singling out McCain greatly raises the likelihood that he was one of the most prominent. For all I know, extensive media research might locate additional articles.
As I've emphasized, the evidence is hardly conclusive but seems reasonably persuasive to me. I suppose that your alternative hypothesis is that all these Vietnam Vets are leveling such enormously serious charges against Sen. McCain because...they're all totally irrational "McCain Haters"...
Well, the Counterpunch article I linked claimed that McCain did numerous broadcasts for the Communists, and seemingly credible Vietnam Vets had leveled similar charges. Pulitzer-Prize winner Sydney Schanberg mentioned the widespread use of McCain’s propaganda broadcasts in the POW camps to help break the other prisoners, which is why everyone knew about them.
How is it possible to determine the plausibility of such serious charges without exhaustive research? Well, the Counterpunch article linked to the purported transcript of portions of McCain’s statement taken from one of the American news wire services that ran at the time and provided the date. Based on that date, I was able to locate the resulting Stars & Stripes article that seems to confirm the evidence. Everyone admits that some American POWs did collaborate and produce enemy propaganda, and for our leading military magazine to run an article singling out McCain greatly raises the likelihood that he was one of the most prominent. For all I know, extensive media research might locate additional articles.
As I’ve emphasized, the evidence is hardly conclusive but seems reasonably persuasive to me. I suppose that your alternative hypothesis is that all these Vietnam Vets are leveling such enormously serious charges against Sen. McCain because…they’re all totally irrational “McCain Haters”…
This seems as good a place as I can find on your Review site to mention a left inclined TV documentary on the Vietnam War that I have just watched. It was made by 3DD Productions with both 2014 and 2015 given as dates at the end. I don't claim to know enough to praise or damn it though it was pretty sloppy when it said that Kennedy sent in troops "for a war that would last 20 years".
However I take issue with one assertion from the not specially impressive bunch of experts. The Domino Theory "they all believed in it. But it was wrong."
That sort of glib stuff seems to feed on academics' lofty claims to superior knowledge to those like Dean Rusk, McGeorge Bundy et al who are presumed not to know about historic enmity between Vietnam and China or the fractious relations between Mao and Kruschev. For my part I am impressed by the fact that really smart Asians were keen to have the North Vietnamese stopped for better reasons than the money their countries were making out of that war. Lee Kwan Yew was maybe the smartest 20th century statesman. Both he and his ethnic Indian foreign minister were clear in their support against the chance being taken that the Domino Theory was rubbish and all would live happily ever after once the highly diverse people of Vietnam had been unified under Ho's iron fist. Given the Soviet Union's still proselytising and expansionist mode it would hardly have been prudent to be naively optimistic. But the errors of execution!!!!
BTW the Vietnamese who didn't flee love the heroic Ho Chi Minh so much that, as I discovered recently on my first visit, they still call Ho Chi Minh City "Saigon".
Quite respectfully of the former, though acknowledged not to be strong on foreign affairs, it was said that he believed in using overwhelming force in aid of what he was good at, namely doing deals. But Ho Chi Minh wouldn't deal because he knew he was going to win in the long run. After all he kept close control of the numbers and kept the death rate amongst his troops down to or below the birth rate. Does that bring any parts of the world to mind today? Actually not just Palestine and the Israeli Bedouins (though there numbers are still only 250,000l) but Chechnya maybe and the suburbs of Paris...
I didn’t vote for McCain (or Obama) and fully agree that he has been a negative influence on foreign policy, but the state of the evidence seems to be as follows:
McCain: I admit that I cracked under torture and denounced the U.S. and that this was recorded by my captors. [He has never denied this.]
Old article: A broadcast (singular) has been made in which Lt. McCain denounces the U.S.
Counterpunch and you: This article somehow proves that there were numerous such broadcasts. Counterpunch may refer to fellow P.O.W.s who despise McCain and have even claimed that he was not tortured, but the primary source for the “Tokyo Rose” claim is still this old article that, even if true, proves nothing beyond what McCain has admitted.
The story of McCain the collaborator also sits uneasily aside the story of the defiant McCain as related by the Cuban psychologist. The Counterpunch author is throwing everything at the wall to see what will stick and does not even notice that these stories that he relates do not fit well together.
Of course I don't know anything about the Cuban psychologist, Fernando Barral, and I agree that "Cuban psychologist working for the North Vietnamese" probably means "Communist prostituting his skill in the service of Marxism," but I assume that he was nonetheless a human being and capable of the same basic powers of observation that all human beings have. Wouldn't he have noted, "McCain was defiant and refused to denounce the U.S. Yet strangely, he is the same man who regularly denounces the U.S. on the radio." - if in fact that paradox had been true?
Still I have seen the same video and I still wonder just what happened???
MY QUESTION FOR RON UNZ: HOW DO WE STOP McCAIN FROM GETTING RELECTED???
Please Please Arizona wake the F%&* up and retire this clown!!!
Anonymous Antimarxist: Young Lieutenant McCain would have been wearing a flight suit, a g-suit on his abdomen and legs, a survival vest, and probably a parachute harness (but not the parachute itself, which is in the ejection seat). To fly an A-4 on a routine mission, a pilot would not wear a full pressure suit, just the g-suit with his flight suit. As a fighter pilot of many years experience, I can attest that being in flight gear would not materially impede a healthy young attack pilot’s mobility getting away from the aircraft. As to whether John McCain would have been any use fighting the fire, if his inner fireman was as incompetent as his outer aviator and senator have proved to be I suspect he was less of a hindrance in sick bay than he would have been on the flight deck.
A ton of news stories this month and you are beating up McCain for what happened years ago?
Lay off the spiked cool-aid or stop writing.
Otherwise they'll send a black helo for you.
If it weren't for Sailer I could skip this nut jar of a website.
Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.
Don’t think we’ll miss you one bit.
Bye.
I bow to no one in my contempt for the man, but can we please give this a rest?
Even if he was born in Kenya, it would not affect his eligibility for the presidency. His dingbat mother was an american citizen, and thus he was one by birth no matter where he was born. And that’s all the “natural born citizen” clause refers to. All this birther nonsense is based not only on conspiracy mongering, but a complete misunderstanding of the Constitution.
My own hunch (following the work done by Steve Sailer) is that Barack was raised to be a “deep cover” CIA asset from the get-go. I’m sure they have some compromising stuff, but I don’t think they really needed it in his case.
Ron Unz went from incredulity to virtual certainty regarding a possible damning war record on the part of John McCain, and details for us another long hidden – and soon overlooked – war crime on the part of a war hero from the other side of the political isle, the case of Bob Kerrey.
In other words, the media and political climate in this country is such that major public figures can escape thorough scrutiny – or the rightful consequences of such scrutiny – for long enough time to conduct political careers potentially landing them in the White House.
How do we know that some such individuals have not already made it to that coveted residence? Indeed, how sure can we be that its current occupant is not encumbered by secrets which – had they been widely and fairly circulated public knowledge – would have denied him the highest office in the land? And, come to think of it, we already know that at least one declared candidate for the next Presidency is thus encumbered. A frightening state of affairs, indeed!
So it was McCain on whom Bruce Dern character in “Black Sunday” was based.
Since this thread seems to have come alive a bit, I will clarify what I meant in this comment a dashed off a few weeks ago.
Of course I don’t know anything about the Cuban psychologist, Fernando Barral, and I agree that “Cuban psychologist working for the North Vietnamese” probably means “Communist prostituting his skill in the service of Marxism,” but I assume that he was nonetheless a human being and capable of the same basic powers of observation that all human beings have. Wouldn’t he have noted, “McCain was defiant and refused to denounce the U.S. Yet strangely, he is the same man who regularly denounces the U.S. on the radio.” – if in fact that paradox had been true?
Last night I watched a Smithsonian special called the Spy in the Hanoi Hilton.
http://www.smithsonianchannel.com/shows/the-spy-in-the-hanoi-hilton/0/3419642
One name conspicuously absent from any mention was McCain’s.
Perhaps in a topsy-turvy Monty Python world, wartime traitors would be given medals, feted at the White House, and become national heroes,
Do Communists and people in contact with the KGB count?
If Tokyo Rose’s wartime record had launched her on a successful American political career and nearly gave her the presidency,
Before I cast my vote, I would need to know her position on “electing a new people”. If sufficiently unreconstructed, she might be against it.
Dear Mr. Unz:
Your design of this web-zine and blog is absolutely exceptional. To mention a few remarkable features:
1. When you open any page, you see, what comments you have not open yet from the given computer.
2. When somebody comments on the comment, you can see from each post, what was said originally, who commented, and what was the posted as a reply.
3. You can see what was ever posted by the given author, by the commenter with any given name.
Probably, other readers will point to some other innovations.
My questions to you:
Have you considered the possibility to patent these innovations ?
Have you considered the possibility to share these innovations with other blog-owners, e.g. with Taki ?
Is it possible to put at least “Trademark” in these remarkable innovations ?
To confess, I would like your achievements to be recognized,
and you, as their author, to be glorified.
I am sorry to sound extremely pompous, but that is how I feel.
Please, moderate this comment out, but consider the suggested options.
Your F.r.
Sam Giancana paid off Hoover by fixing horse races and passing the big tips through Walter Winchell to the FBI Chief. That way J. Edgar Hoover could legitimately claim that he never directly accepted Mafia cash (see Double Cross and Summers). It is a matter of record that Hoover was, however, remarkably successful at the races . . .
Hoover’s view of organised crime was astonishing, to say the least. As late as January 1962, Hoover denied its existence in the United States. He stated that ‘No single individual or coalition of racketeers dominates organized crime across the nation.’ It was not until gangster Joe Valachi was brought to Washington by Attorney General Robert Kennedy’s Justice Department to testify before the Senate that Hoover was forced to admit that his opinion about organised crime in American needed some serious re-thinking. (See Peter Maas, The Valachi Papers, New York, 1968.)
What happened over there is difficult to pin down, but upon returning from POW status, he passed a physical and regained flight status as a pilot. Yet after he finished 20 years of service that allowed generous retirement pay, he obtained a 100% VA disability rating allowing him to collect some $40,000 a year tax free too! The LA Times mentioned this when McCain was insisting he was fit to serve as commander in Chief. He now hauls in over $240,000 a year from the Feds for military retirement, 100% VA disability, social security retirement, while all the while working full-time in the US Senate. So is he retired, or disabled, or gainfully employed? He is all three! This is textbook case of abuse and why or system needs reform to protect workers against rich welfare kings like McCain.
McCain’s loyal wife was disabled in a serious auto accident while he was a POW. Soon after he returned, McCain dumped her for a wealthy woman 20 years younger. The Reagans were so angry they never spoke to him again. He then married his new babe before he officially got divorced, so there’s that bigamy thing. I don’t know why any Arizonian votes for this crazed man, especially since he’s a big advocate for open borders. At a union meeting, he told workers illegals are needed because Americans are too lazy to work farm fields, even for $50 an hour. McCain has never labored his entire life, always on the government dole now earning ten times minimum wage worker pay, whose increase he opposes.
McCain grew up wealthy and enjoyed free government health care his entire life, yet thinks it’s nothing commoners deserve. While running for president and attacking the poor a rare good reporter asked how many houses he owned. He was unsure, but thought maybe seven.
I flew with an American Airlines Pilot who was also a prisoner in the Hanoi Hilton!
He was only there for one year! He said
“I don’t know how Alverez and McCann
withstood more then six years and the torture, while in captivity”! I was lead to believe that McCann’s admiral father could have arranged for his relief earlier!
But he refused to leave and stayed a full six years!
Mike F.
Massapequa Park NY
But he refused to leave and stayed a full six years!
This is a meme is making the rounds in the internet as proof that McCain was a hero. There is NO way a guy like McCain could have taken that offer. He would be personally ruined and his military family disgraced. McCain was trapped by his family history in Vietnam just as surely as he was when he had to apply to Annapolis where he gave every indication that he really didn't want to be there.
withstood more then six years and the torture, while in captivity”!
I doubt anybody was tortured for 6 years. You are tortured to get information. After you have been there for awhile, nothing that you have is of any value unless you have advanced technical knowledge of the weapons systems used by the enemy and McCain and the average pilot would not fit this bill. What they would want to know is any information related to the bombing strategy so they can put their air defense missiles in the most advantageous place. They might also want to know what pilots are taught about evasive maneuvers so they can be countered.
New prisoners come in who have more relevant information who have to be interrogated. The old useless ones are simply left to rot unless they do things that make their captors feel the need to show them who is boss like back-talking to the captors or trying to keep other prisoners from breaking. Sitting is a crappy cell in a place like Vietnam is a torture and can certainly lead to serious health problem and a much shortened life but it isn't the same as the constant beating used to extract information we think of as torture.
And the 'internment' was hardly one of the great horrors of the 20th century.
In comparison to most horrors, it counts as a picnic. But it was still a lot harsher and unjustified than anti-communist crusade in the 50s. But for some reason, communist Jews of the McCarthy period get more sympathy than Japanese-Americans of the WWII period.
“And the ‘internment’ was hardly one of the great horrors of the 20th century.
In comparison to most horrors, it counts as a picnic.”
Research by reliable scholars into the holocaust myth proves beyond doubt, that the above statement would also apply to German Jews confined to work camps during WW 2. If not, then why did the German government provide interned Jews with comfortable barracks, doctors, hospitals, concert halls, canteens, brothels and swimming pools? And if not, then how could some 3.5 million “holocaust” victims have survived the holocaust to collect life-long reparation payments?
Many years ago, annoyed by the universal reverence for McCain, I went to the New York Times archive for material on his captivity. Among the bits and pieces was an item dated within a week of McCain’s capture and before his family connection was generally know. North Korean sources were quoted to the effect that a recently-acquired captive identified as McCain had, under interrogation, given voluminous information to his captors.
Although I downloaded the article, I lost it in a backup snafu. Later, as interest in McCain’s prison experience became of national interest, I tried to retrieve it from the Times’ archive. By then, however, the article was not to be found.
I have had this experience – the disappearance of an embarrassing record from the Tims archive – with a couple of other inquiries. Winston Smith’s memory hole apparently is real.
It would be interesting to speculate who else in prominent US political life would also be such useful tools due to hidden secrets and scandals from their pasts. Barack Obama and John Roberts immediately come to mind. Any others?
“Assuming it is true, what do you speculate was the reason for McCain’s wartime collaboration? Father envy?”
Robert What? I posted something in The American Conservative about McCain sometimes after April 2010 (the date I first started posting there), which included a reference to the 1973 U.S. News World Report account of McCain and possibly the 2008 Counterpunch article, both alluded to by Mr. Unz, which I had just come across. After reading Mr. Unz’s interesting piece, I tried Googling “tbraton” in order to locate my post and came up with nothing. So I am forced to rely on my memory of something I read nearly 4 years ago. As best as I recall, one of the accounts I came across stated that McCain was pretty banged up after his plane crashed, and he was in desperate need of medical care. He admitted that he agreed to do whatever the North Vietnamese wanted in order to get medical care.
After resolving not to, I just went back and partially reread the 1973 first person account of McCain in U.S. News per Mr. Unz’s convenient link, and this is what I discovered near the beginning:
“I think it was on the fourth day that two guards came in, instead of one. One of them pulled back the blanket to show the other guard my injury. I looked at my knee. It was about the size, shape and color of a football. I remembered that when I was a flying instructor a fellow had ejected from his plane and broken his thigh. He had gone into shock, the blood had pooled in his leg, and he died, which came as quite a surprise to us—a man dying of a broken leg. Then I realized that a very similar thing was happening to me.
“When I saw it, I said to the guard, “O.K., get the officer.” An officer came in after a few minutes. It was the man that we came to know very well as “The Bug.” He was a psychotic torturer, one of the worst fiends that we had to deal with. I said, “O.K., I’ll give you military information if you will take me to the hospital.” He left and came back with a doctor, a guy that we called “Zorba,” who was completely incompetent. He squatted down, took my pulse. He did not speak English, but shook his head and jabbered to “The Bug.” I asked, “Are you going to take me to the hospital?” “The Bug” replied, “It’s too late.” I said, “If you take me to the hospital, I’ll get well.” ”
That was what I remembered from several years ago. What he did was in violation of the military code, but, had I been in McCain’s position, I might have done the same, so I can’t fault him there. But I totally agree with Mr. Unz and Donald Trump that McCain is no war hero. I never did understand how the press got away with transforming a prisoner of war (who made no heroic attempts to escape, as far as I know, unlike a few others captured by the North Vietnamese) into a war hero.
BTW I was surprised to read Mr. Unz’s account of former Sen. Bob Kerrey, since I subscribe to the NY Times. Upon clicking on the link, I discovered the April 25, 2001 date on the article. I was about four days into a three week trip to Greece with my girlfriend at the time. So it is easy to understand why I missed that story.
"McCain's Silver Star narrative for the period 27 October 1967 -- the day after he was shot down -- to 8 December 1968 reads: "His captors… subjected him to extreme mental and physical cruelties in an attempt to obtain military information and false confessions for propaganda purposes. Through his resistance to those brutalities, he contributed significantly towards the eventual abandonment…" of such harsh treatment by the North Vietnamese.
Yet in McCain's own words just four days after being captured, he admits he violated the U.S. Code of Conduct by telling his captors "O.K, I'll give you military information if you will take me to the hospital."
I may have read Col. Hackworth's piece 4 years ago, but I have no clear memory of doing so. If I had, his piece would have clearly influenced what I posted.
Robert What? I posted something in The American Conservative about McCain sometimes after April 2010 (the date I first started posting there), which included a reference to the 1973 U.S. News World Report account of McCain and possibly the 2008 Counterpunch article, both alluded to by Mr. Unz, which I had just come across. After reading Mr. Unz's interesting piece, I tried Googling "tbraton" in order to locate my post and came up with nothing. So I am forced to rely on my memory of something I read nearly 4 years ago. As best as I recall, one of the accounts I came across stated that McCain was pretty banged up after his plane crashed, and he was in desperate need of medical care. He admitted that he agreed to do whatever the North Vietnamese wanted in order to get medical care.
After resolving not to, I just went back and partially reread the 1973 first person account of McCain in U.S. News per Mr. Unz's convenient link, and this is what I discovered near the beginning:
"I think it was on the fourth day that two guards came in, instead of one. One of them pulled back the blanket to show the other guard my injury. I looked at my knee. It was about the size, shape and color of a football. I remembered that when I was a flying instructor a fellow had ejected from his plane and broken his thigh. He had gone into shock, the blood had pooled in his leg, and he died, which came as quite a surprise to us—a man dying of a broken leg. Then I realized that a very similar thing was happening to me.
"When I saw it, I said to the guard, "O.K., get the officer." An officer came in after a few minutes. It was the man that we came to know very well as "The Bug." He was a psychotic torturer, one of the worst fiends that we had to deal with. I said, "O.K., I'll give you military information if you will take me to the hospital." He left and came back with a doctor, a guy that we called "Zorba," who was completely incompetent. He squatted down, took my pulse. He did not speak English, but shook his head and jabbered to "The Bug." I asked, "Are you going to take me to the hospital?" "The Bug" replied, "It's too late." I said, "If you take me to the hospital, I'll get well." "
That was what I remembered from several years ago. What he did was in violation of the military code, but, had I been in McCain's position, I might have done the same, so I can't fault him there. But I totally agree with Mr. Unz and Donald Trump that McCain is no war hero. I never did understand how the press got away with transforming a prisoner of war (who made no heroic attempts to escape, as far as I know, unlike a few others captured by the North Vietnamese) into a war hero.
BTW I was surprised to read Mr. Unz's account of former Sen. Bob Kerrey, since I subscribe to the NY Times. Upon clicking on the link, I discovered the April 25, 2001 date on the article. I was about four days into a three week trip to Greece with my girlfriend at the time. So it is easy to understand why I missed that story.
I see from the link posted by RW above to the Col. Hackworth blog of Jan. 2000 that Hackworth had also noticed (years before I did) the same admission by McCain in the 1973 U.S News piece and labeled his actions as a violation of the U.S. Code of Conduct:
“McCain’s Silver Star narrative for the period 27 October 1967 — the day after he was shot down — to 8 December 1968 reads: “His captors… subjected him to extreme mental and physical cruelties in an attempt to obtain military information and false confessions for propaganda purposes. Through his resistance to those brutalities, he contributed significantly towards the eventual abandonment…” of such harsh treatment by the North Vietnamese.
Yet in McCain’s own words just four days after being captured, he admits he violated the U.S. Code of Conduct by telling his captors “O.K, I’ll give you military information if you will take me to the hospital.”
I may have read Col. Hackworth’s piece 4 years ago, but I have no clear memory of doing so. If I had, his piece would have clearly influenced what I posted.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bob_Kerrey
Wikipedia’s account of Kerrey’s Bronze Star citation (21 Vietcong killed) seems at odds with Kerrey’s admission that they found after the firefight the bodies of 14 Vietnamese women and children. It seems to smack of John McCain’s Silver Star citation for his service as a prisoner of war.
Yes, very expansively, which is why Japanese-Americans were all imprisoned... I mean interned during the war.
What amuses me is this:
Innocent Japanese-Americans were rounded up and punished but they didn't complain much after the war and simply became loyal American citizens.
In contrast, many Jews were actively involved in communism and espionage and subversion. And the era of fervent anti-communism targeted only radicals and subversives, not all Jews.
Yet, Jews(even anti-communist ones) are still bitter and angry that America went after commie Jews and fellow-travelers. They scream about paranoia and 'witch hunts'. And 'red-baiting' and 'hysteria'. These are the same Jews who supported FDR's 'internment' of Japanese-Americans and then shrugged their shoulders in 'oops' manner about the whole thing after the war.
Jews are tough and aggressive. Japanese are wussy and wimpy.
What about the Japanese brigade that went over and fought with great courage? To show their loyalty and to earn respect? Just like the “tough” Jews did—HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA etc.
How is it possible to determine the plausibility of such serious charges without exhaustive research? Well, the Counterpunch article linked to the purported transcript of portions of McCain's statement taken from one of the American news wire services that ran at the time and provided the date. Based on that date, I was able to locate the resulting Stars & Stripes article that seems to confirm the evidence. Everyone admits that some American POWs did collaborate and produce enemy propaganda, and for our leading military magazine to run an article singling out McCain greatly raises the likelihood that he was one of the most prominent. For all I know, extensive media research might locate additional articles.
As I've emphasized, the evidence is hardly conclusive but seems reasonably persuasive to me. I suppose that your alternative hypothesis is that all these Vietnam Vets are leveling such enormously serious charges against Sen. McCain because...they're all totally irrational "McCain Haters"...
Ron
This seems as good a place as I can find on your Review site to mention a left inclined TV documentary on the Vietnam War that I have just watched. It was made by 3DD Productions with both 2014 and 2015 given as dates at the end. I don’t claim to know enough to praise or damn it though it was pretty sloppy when it said that Kennedy sent in troops “for a war that would last 20 years”.
However I take issue with one assertion from the not specially impressive bunch of experts. The Domino Theory “they all believed in it. But it was wrong.”
That sort of glib stuff seems to feed on academics’ lofty claims to superior knowledge to those like Dean Rusk, McGeorge Bundy et al who are presumed not to know about historic enmity between Vietnam and China or the fractious relations between Mao and Kruschev. For my part I am impressed by the fact that really smart Asians were keen to have the North Vietnamese stopped for better reasons than the money their countries were making out of that war. Lee Kwan Yew was maybe the smartest 20th century statesman. Both he and his ethnic Indian foreign minister were clear in their support against the chance being taken that the Domino Theory was rubbish and all would live happily ever after once the highly diverse people of Vietnam had been unified under Ho’s iron fist. Given the Soviet Union’s still proselytising and expansionist mode it would hardly have been prudent to be naively optimistic. But the errors of execution!!!!
BTW the Vietnamese who didn’t flee love the heroic Ho Chi Minh so much that, as I discovered recently on my first visit, they still call Ho Chi Minh City “Saigon”.
I think you are underestimating the impact his 2004 keynote address to the Democratic National Convention had on his reputation. I think we saw the same thing with Julian Castro, the then mayor of San Antonio and now Secretary of HUD, who delivered the same keynote address at the 2012 Democratic Convention. He is now being talked about as the potential running mate for Hillary Clinton. I was talking to a female guard at my building a few years ago, and she thought Julian Castro had a bright future in politics. And that was based on one speech shown on TV. I expressed skepticism, wondering where he could go in Texas politics, but that was before his appointment to the HUD post. Somebody obviously concluded like me that Texas did not hold a promising future so the act should be taken to the national level.
Although I downloaded the article, I lost it in a backup snafu. Later, as interest in McCain's prison experience became of national interest, I tried to retrieve it from the Times' archive. By then, however, the article was not to be found.
I have had this experience - the disappearance of an embarrassing record from the Tims archive - with a couple of other inquiries. Winston Smith's memory hole apparently is real.
Several years ago (2006, I believe), when Barack Obama was being talked up as a Presidential candidate, I decided to do some research. I came across an interview he gave to the Chicago Tribune about two months before the 2004 Senate election in which he was running against Alan Keyes. In that interview, Obama stated that he was in favor of launching missile attacks against Iran if they “didn’t abandon their nuclear enrichment program,” that he was in favor of attacking Pakistan if President Musharraf were to lose power in order to destroy their nuclear weapons and that his Christian faith made him believe that marriage was between a man and a woman and, for that reason, he was opposed to gay marriage. The really remarkable thing is that this interview, which I originally found on the Chicago Tribune website, was deleted from the Tribune’s website about a year later. Imagine that, a local, hometown newspaper deleting from its records an interview with a future Senator from Illinois and a future President of the U.S. It boggles the mind. Fortunately the interview was preserved by another unrelated website, and I posted it several times on The American Conservative starting in 2010, after initially posting it on a Yahoo Finance message board where I first started to post. See http://sweetness-light.com/archive/obama-was-for-hitting-iran-against-gay-marriage This episode starkly illustrates exactly what Ron Unz has been warning about with respect to our mainstream media.
How is it possible to determine the plausibility of such serious charges without exhaustive research? Well, the Counterpunch article linked to the purported transcript of portions of McCain's statement taken from one of the American news wire services that ran at the time and provided the date. Based on that date, I was able to locate the resulting Stars & Stripes article that seems to confirm the evidence. Everyone admits that some American POWs did collaborate and produce enemy propaganda, and for our leading military magazine to run an article singling out McCain greatly raises the likelihood that he was one of the most prominent. For all I know, extensive media research might locate additional articles.
As I've emphasized, the evidence is hardly conclusive but seems reasonably persuasive to me. I suppose that your alternative hypothesis is that all these Vietnam Vets are leveling such enormously serious charges against Sen. McCain because...they're all totally irrational "McCain Haters"...
Another point of interest from the 3DD Productions doco on the Vietnam war, at least for quite a few contributors and readers, was the statement by one of the Vietnam specialists interviewed on LBJ v. HCM.
Quite respectfully of the former, though acknowledged not to be strong on foreign affairs, it was said that he believed in using overwhelming force in aid of what he was good at, namely doing deals. But Ho Chi Minh wouldn’t deal because he knew he was going to win in the long run. After all he kept close control of the numbers and kept the death rate amongst his troops down to or below the birth rate. Does that bring any parts of the world to mind today? Actually not just Palestine and the Israeli Bedouins (though there numbers are still only 250,000l) but Chechnya maybe and the suburbs of Paris…
This seems as good a place as I can find on your Review site to mention a left inclined TV documentary on the Vietnam War that I have just watched. It was made by 3DD Productions with both 2014 and 2015 given as dates at the end. I don't claim to know enough to praise or damn it though it was pretty sloppy when it said that Kennedy sent in troops "for a war that would last 20 years".
However I take issue with one assertion from the not specially impressive bunch of experts. The Domino Theory "they all believed in it. But it was wrong."
That sort of glib stuff seems to feed on academics' lofty claims to superior knowledge to those like Dean Rusk, McGeorge Bundy et al who are presumed not to know about historic enmity between Vietnam and China or the fractious relations between Mao and Kruschev. For my part I am impressed by the fact that really smart Asians were keen to have the North Vietnamese stopped for better reasons than the money their countries were making out of that war. Lee Kwan Yew was maybe the smartest 20th century statesman. Both he and his ethnic Indian foreign minister were clear in their support against the chance being taken that the Domino Theory was rubbish and all would live happily ever after once the highly diverse people of Vietnam had been unified under Ho's iron fist. Given the Soviet Union's still proselytising and expansionist mode it would hardly have been prudent to be naively optimistic. But the errors of execution!!!!
BTW the Vietnamese who didn't flee love the heroic Ho Chi Minh so much that, as I discovered recently on my first visit, they still call Ho Chi Minh City "Saigon".
” I don’t claim to know enough to praise or damn it though it was pretty sloppy when it said that Kennedy sent in troops “for a war that would last 20 years”. ”
Wizard of Oz, I didn’t see the program and didn’t hear the dialogue, but the remark may have been referring to the claim that Eisenhower actually started the war in Vietnam by sending advisors there starting in 1955 after the split up between North and South Vietnam following the fall of Dien Bien Phu and withdrawal of France from Indochina. Despite the fact that there were only 1000 advisors there when Eisenhower left office in 1961, that claim is made to remove some of the taint from Kennedy who greatly expanded the number of advisors to more than 16,000 by the time he was assassinated. (That effort is coupled with the unsubstantiated claim that, if reelected, Kennedy had decided to completely withdraw from Vietnam. Kennedy bequeathed all of his military and foreign policy advisers to LBJ, who, relying on their advice, vastly expanded the war in Vietnam following his election in 1964.) From 1955 to 1975, when the South was defeated by the North, is roughly 20 years. Just my thought for what it’s worth.
Sometimes in the morning I turn on Fox News for a few seconds to get my heart going. This is very dangerous, so don’t do it unassisted.
This morning Chris Wallace was explaining why Trump was such an evil bastard for attacking McCain’s military service. Wallace stated that McCain was a Navy pilot who was shot down defending the United States. Who believes this crock of shit? We were under attack by north Vietnam? He was shot down over north Vietnam….not Toledo!
This country hasn’t been in a defensive war since 1812.
"During a March 1960 practice run in Texas, he lost track of his altitude and speed, and his single-seat, single-pistoned-engine AD-6 Skyraider crashed into Corpus Christi Bay and sank to the bottom."
"The carriers were based at Naval Station Norfolk[63] and cruised in the Caribbean and in several deployments to the Mediterranean.[61] His aviation skills improved,[61][62] but around December 1961 he collided with power lines while recklessly flying too low over southern Spain.[62] The area suffered a power outage, but McCain was able to return his damaged Skyraider to Intrepid."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Early_life_and_military_career_of_John_McCain
The second is especially illustrative of McCain's reckless attitude and total disregard of the consequences to others of his dangerous decision making. In another account, I read that he tried to fly under some power lines and hit the power lines. The guy was flying a pretty expensive piece of equipment, and he decides to try a dangerous stunt, endangering himself, his plane, and others on the ground and resulting in the loss of electric power for days for many Spanish civilians. It does make you wonder whether his getting shot down over North Vietnam was a result of his lack of ability as a pilot. But, then, I believe a number of our guys who were much better pilots than McCain also got shot down over North Vietnam.
What happened over there is difficult to pin down, but upon returning from POW status, he passed a physical and regained flight status as a pilot. Yet after he finished 20 years of service that allowed generous retirement pay, he obtained a 100% VA disability rating allowing him to collect some $40,000 a year tax free too! The LA Times mentioned this when McCain was insisting he was fit to serve as commander in Chief. He now hauls in over $240,000 a year from the Feds for military retirement, 100% VA disability, social security retirement, while all the while working full-time in the US Senate. So is he retired, or disabled, or gainfully employed? He is all three! This is textbook case of abuse and why or system needs reform to protect workers against rich welfare kings like McCain.
McCain’s loyal wife was disabled in a serious auto accident while he was a POW. Soon after he returned, McCain dumped her for a wealthy woman 20 years younger. The Reagans were so angry they never spoke to him again. He then married his new babe before he officially got divorced, so there’s that bigamy thing. I don’t know why any Arizonian votes for this crazed man, especially since he’s a big advocate for open borders. At a union meeting, he told workers illegals are needed because Americans are too lazy to work farm fields, even for $50 an hour. McCain has never labored his entire life, always on the government dole now earning ten times minimum wage worker pay, whose increase he opposes.
McCain grew up wealthy and enjoyed free government health care his entire life, yet thinks it’s nothing commoners deserve. While running for president and attacking the poor a rare good reporter asked how many houses he owned. He was unsure, but thought maybe seven.
Carlton Meyer, I would add only one thing to your thorough and accurate indictment of John McCain (adding a lot of stuff I wasn’t aware of, btw, such as the disability pay ripoff): he graduated fifth from the bottom of his class at the Naval Academy. As I stated in a post on The American Conservative four years ago:
“tbraton says:
April 25, 2011 at 11:53 pm
“Daniel wonders if McCain is ignorant. I wonder if he is senile.”
Those states are not mutually exclusive. After all, he did graduate fifth from the bottom of his class at the Naval Academy (and probably shouldn’t have been admitted in the first place) and lost a total of five planes during his Naval flying career (and probably wouldn’t have won such a plum assignment but for his family connections). He is now 73 years of age. The brain cells don’t improve with age. . . .”
Yes I almost excused the statement on the ground you give, namely that it would prove to have been a 20 year war by the time it finished. But, as anyone who has read my posts will have noticed, possibly with irritation, I tend to pay precise attention to the words used and I would have marked down the editors of this program. Of course it doesn’t help that the presenter’s voice is so often that of someome trying to sound like Jeremy Irons playing a part in “In Which We Serve” and knowing bugger all about what the words are saying. A petty point you might think.
This morning Chris Wallace was explaining why Trump was such an evil bastard for attacking McCain's military service. Wallace stated that McCain was a Navy pilot who was shot down defending the United States. Who believes this crock of shit? We were under attack by north Vietnam? He was shot down over north Vietnam....not Toledo!
This country hasn't been in a defensive war since 1812.
Realist, McCain lost a total of five planes during his naval career, including the one shot down over North Vietnam. Here’s what Wikipedia has to say about the first two aircraft McCain lost:
“During a March 1960 practice run in Texas, he lost track of his altitude and speed, and his single-seat, single-pistoned-engine AD-6 Skyraider crashed into Corpus Christi Bay and sank to the bottom.”
“The carriers were based at Naval Station Norfolk[63] and cruised in the Caribbean and in several deployments to the Mediterranean.[61] His aviation skills improved,[61][62] but around December 1961 he collided with power lines while recklessly flying too low over southern Spain.[62] The area suffered a power outage, but McCain was able to return his damaged Skyraider to Intrepid.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Early_life_and_military_career_of_John_McCain
The second is especially illustrative of McCain’s reckless attitude and total disregard of the consequences to others of his dangerous decision making. In another account, I read that he tried to fly under some power lines and hit the power lines. The guy was flying a pretty expensive piece of equipment, and he decides to try a dangerous stunt, endangering himself, his plane, and others on the ground and resulting in the loss of electric power for days for many Spanish civilians. It does make you wonder whether his getting shot down over North Vietnam was a result of his lack of ability as a pilot. But, then, I believe a number of our guys who were much better pilots than McCain also got shot down over North Vietnam.
It appears you totally missed the point of my comment.
"During a March 1960 practice run in Texas, he lost track of his altitude and speed, and his single-seat, single-pistoned-engine AD-6 Skyraider crashed into Corpus Christi Bay and sank to the bottom."
"The carriers were based at Naval Station Norfolk[63] and cruised in the Caribbean and in several deployments to the Mediterranean.[61] His aviation skills improved,[61][62] but around December 1961 he collided with power lines while recklessly flying too low over southern Spain.[62] The area suffered a power outage, but McCain was able to return his damaged Skyraider to Intrepid."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Early_life_and_military_career_of_John_McCain
The second is especially illustrative of McCain's reckless attitude and total disregard of the consequences to others of his dangerous decision making. In another account, I read that he tried to fly under some power lines and hit the power lines. The guy was flying a pretty expensive piece of equipment, and he decides to try a dangerous stunt, endangering himself, his plane, and others on the ground and resulting in the loss of electric power for days for many Spanish civilians. It does make you wonder whether his getting shot down over North Vietnam was a result of his lack of ability as a pilot. But, then, I believe a number of our guys who were much better pilots than McCain also got shot down over North Vietnam.
“It does make you wonder whether his getting shot down over North Vietnam was a result of his lack of ability as a pilot. But, then, I believe a number of our guys who were much better pilots than McCain also got shot down over North Vietnam.”
It appears you totally missed the point of my comment.
@Tbird
Regarding Sen. Bob Kerrey, I strongly suggest you read the massively documented 8,000 cover story in The New York Times Magazine that I provided as a link. The account of the massacre he ordered was based on a couple of years of detailed investigative journalism by veteran journalists, and the evidence included detailed independent eye-witness testimony and corroborating hard evidence. Sen. Kerrey himself was interviewed by the journalists several times during the process and when the story finally ran his only on-the-record response was that his memory was fuzzy about the events in question.
Suppose someone accused me of ordering the massacre of innocent women, children, and infants, and my only defense was that I couldn't quite remember what had happened that night. What would you think? You claim it was just a "Clinton Conspiracy." Did the Clintons feed him some amnesia-drug?
Regarding McCain, you say you simply can't believe he did any Communist propaganda broadcasts. Just as "Chrisnonymous" points out, his broadcasts were actually reported in Stars & Stripes Magazine, which described him as Hanoi's top "Songbird," i.e. propaganda broadcaster. It's universally acknowledged that at least some American POWs became Communist propaganda broadcasters, and since McCain's name was emphasized in the media accounts at the time, it's plausible that he was one of the biggest ones. I wasn't there, but the high-credibility Vietnam vets I spoke with told me his activities were well known in their circles.
@Chrisnonymous
As the long 1999 article I linked from The Phoenix New Times recounts, some Vietnam POWs support McCain's account while others (including two of the highest-ranking POWs) claim he's being dishonest and was probably never tortured, or even describe him as an outright "traitor." But as I emphasized, at the time of his release his father was one of America's highest-ranking military officers and the Nixon Administration had annointed him our leading POW-hero. Meanwhile, in 1999 he was one of America's most powerful U.S. Senators, with a net-worth of hundreds of millions of dollars from his wife, and a leading candidate for U.S. President. It seems much more plausible to me that lies would be told in his favor than against him. Furthermore, several of the POWs praising him most strongly had been given important government appointments through his political influence.
As the journalist writing the piece said, the only way to determine which group of POWs were telling the truth about McCain would be to travel to Vietnam and talk with the people there, and that was obviously impossible for a local AZ reporter. However, in 2008, the New York Times did exactly that, and McCain's Communist jailers explained how enthusiastic they were about having their old wartime buddy become U.S. President.
I emphasized that this sort of circumstantial evidence is far from conclusive, and I'd just say it seems fairly likely to me that McCain was the wartime traitor so many people accuse him of having been. But, on the other hand, the evidence that the American government covered up the existence of many hundreds of never released POW/MIAs seems absolutely conclusive, and McCain was the leading figure in the later coverup and whitewash, leading me to strongly suspect he was being blackmailed by his own wartime record. If he were indeed the hero-POW you seem to believe, why do you think he was willing to lead the POW coverup?
As a postscript, I should mention that after my article ran, I was contacted by an elderly and very prominent mainstream-conservative scholar who'd worked in Intelligence during the Vietnam War. He congratulated me on my expose, and said that even after all these decades he was still sickened by what had happened. Later, he passed along my article to a friend of his who'd served on the NSC staff for Reagan and had been tasked with the POW issue, who had exactly the same response.
I wasn't in Vietnam and can't claim any personal expertise. But why would all these highly credible people who do have exactly that sort of background tell me these things unless they were probably true?
Finally, these particular examples of our totally dishonest MSM fall into a much broader pattern, that I've previously written and which I'd suggest you read:
http://www.unz.com/article/our-american-pravda/
“…and the Nixon administration had anointed him our leading POW-hero.”
Who determined that McCain would get a 12,000 word byline in U.S. News and World Report in 1973? Why McCain out of all the other POWs? Did his family name count that much or did he jump in front of the line? Indeed, it did make him in a way the number one hero of the Vietnam War.
And he’s traded on it ever since.
Consider the 12,000 word byline by USNWR a payoff for that loyalty to the state. That rag would have never done that for a legit hero like York, Murphy or a hundred other men who deserve such a write up.
And no, POW status didn't confer hero status on anyone. In WWII it certainly didn't, even those on the Bataan Death March. That is clearly something that some powerful people in D.C. ordered to happen.
People have no idea how powerful the media is in shaping reality to fit a certain narrative.
Take my father for example who was a WWII combat medic and POW(and one of the last to leave via Odessa in 45) never considered himself a hero even though he was put in for a DSC(for heroism underfire during Operation Torch). He was just happy to come out in one piece.
McCain is clearly a manufactured "hero" by the state and basically its attack dog. (Powell was another manufactured all star as well but he went bad). Who do they send out when a Senator strays like Cruz or Paul from the party line? McCain that's who. Who is trotted when the neo-cons want war? McCain that's who. Who speaks out when the Chambers of Commerce wants rational discourse on amnesty for illegals? McCain. Who was neck deep for arming ISIS in Syria with Libyan weapons? McCain. Who openly came out and attacked Trump and his supporters over securing the border? McCain.
He's somebody's puppet. Still it's clear he enjoys talking smack.
David in TN, I must say the hero status accorded John McCain because of his POW status has always puzzled me. I had an older brother who was in the army and served two tours in Vietnam. The first tour happened to coincide with the Tet offensive in 1968. He was an adviser to a crack South Vietnamese unit, and, while fighting the VC in a cemetary in Saigon, took an AK-47 slug in his lower back that nearly severed his spine, cost him his manhood, or took his life. Fortunately, none of those three real possibilities happened, and he returned to the States and recovered at Walter Reed. He was awarded either the Bronze Star or the Silver Star for his actions that day. But he never considered himself a “hero” for what he did. A few years later he returned to Vietnam for his second tour, which he served unscathed. About 20 years ago, I became friends with an older man who was one of my neighbors. He had fought as a draftee in Korea and was captured by the North Koreans. He was a POW. It must have been a hellish experience because he never wanted to talk about it. I like to cook, and one of the things I like to cook is lamb. He refused my invitations to dinner because the North Koreans had often served him and the other POWs “lamb” stew, which was probably made from rat meat. It must have been horrible, because it evoked a look of disgust 50 years later whenever lamb was mentioned. He did not consider himself a “hero” merely because he had been a POW. Like Donald Trump, I do not see how merely being a POW somehow makes you a “hero.”
Another thing about McCain - his grandfather, "Slew" McCain was nearly courtmartialed by Navy Secretary Forestal over his role in getting American ships into Typhoon Cobra. McCain was saved by political connections way back then.
McCain has always gotten a lot of media promotion, even before he went to Congress. Probably has more to do with his father covering up Israel's attack on the USS Liberty than anything else, IMO. The only Medal of Honor awarded in a secret ceremony at a Navy Yard. Not 1 in 100 Americans know about it. Ask the average American how long Iran held those embassy hostages and they think it went on for 20 years. Probably think Iran killed a few hundred or more.
However. Why suspect something deep and hidden? George W. Bush and Barack Obama marched across the bridge in Selma and were lauded for what great lovers of humanity. Both of them have responsibility for enormous harm to literally millions of people, including killing, wounding, orphaning, widowing, destroying homes and livelihoods, inflicting unimaginable (for us) terror far, far beyond what any policeman in Alabama did 50 years ago.
It all depends on what the media puts in front of us. Some policeman with a snarling dog or a water hose upsets us. John Lewis got beat up. Terrible. He's still alive and prosperous for many, many years now. Obama's drone killed 7 and 9 year old boys collecting firewood. Doesn't bother anyone who matters.
…it has always mattered to me…
His father was a powerful admiral and member of the establishment who helped silence what happened to the U.S.S. Liberty. Guys like him have enough clout to destroy careers of senior officers with a just a word to the right people. They also have enough to make Annapolis keep his total screw up of a son on long enough to graduate.
Consider the 12,000 word byline by USNWR a payoff for that loyalty to the state. That rag would have never done that for a legit hero like York, Murphy or a hundred other men who deserve such a write up.
And no, POW status didn’t confer hero status on anyone. In WWII it certainly didn’t, even those on the Bataan Death March. That is clearly something that some powerful people in D.C. ordered to happen.
People have no idea how powerful the media is in shaping reality to fit a certain narrative.
Take my father for example who was a WWII combat medic and POW(and one of the last to leave via Odessa in 45) never considered himself a hero even though he was put in for a DSC(for heroism underfire during Operation Torch). He was just happy to come out in one piece.
McCain is clearly a manufactured “hero” by the state and basically its attack dog. (Powell was another manufactured all star as well but he went bad). Who do they send out when a Senator strays like Cruz or Paul from the party line? McCain that’s who. Who is trotted when the neo-cons want war? McCain that’s who. Who speaks out when the Chambers of Commerce wants rational discourse on amnesty for illegals? McCain. Who was neck deep for arming ISIS in Syria with Libyan weapons? McCain. Who openly came out and attacked Trump and his supporters over securing the border? McCain.
He’s somebody’s puppet. Still it’s clear he enjoys talking smack.
I do not believe McCain was ever tortured except by his own self-delusion and guilt.
Many years ago, I visited Hoa Lo Prison which is now a museum. This prison was originally built by the French at the turn of the last century. It was here that the Vietnamese were tortured by the French. During the Vietnamese War ( The American War, to the Vietnamese)it was known as the Hanoi Hilton. This is where they, at one stage, kept McCain.
If you visit this museum you can see McCain's complete flying suit and helmet. As a bonus there are many black and white photos of him in bed in plaster casts on his arm, shoulder and leg.In most of the photos he is smiling. The Vietnamese say his injuries were caused by the way he exited his aircraft. He panicked and did not follow emergency procedures. They pulled him to safety and immediately gave him medical attention. The pictures are all there for anyone to see. Some torture.
I was reminded of all of this and his bad temper when I saw him on TV at the senate hearing with Henry Kissinger. They were interrupted by Code Pink and McCain called them scum. I wonder who were the real scum.
McCain did not bail out. He went down with his plane and landed in Ho Truc Bac, North Lake in Hanoi. There is a marker along the road that passes by this site. These are the words on the marker translated from the Vietnamese:
It is my understanding that most likely McCain would have drowned in North Lake if he had not be rescued by local militia and civilian bystanders.
Ha, Trump jumped on Tokyo Rose and repeated Chris Rock’s humor: heroes are those who did not get caught.
It was Tokyo Rose who appears to have fired the first shot by stating that “Trump’s decision to join the election race brought out the crazies.”, which is a code word for people not part of the GOP establishment.
This has obviously brought a chance for Trump to further develop his credo as a non-establishment candidate. The only risk he is running is to offend the military.
The Thunderbirds have gone underground. You can see mention on Gov. Doug Ducey ‘ s wiki page that he is a member. You can see reference to their history on phoenix waste management open golf tournament page. But at one time the Thunderbird (synonymous with rich rich rich white male Republican for starters) ran the Kiva Club and the Kiva Civic foundation openly. They brought McCain to town and he is their boy. Did I mention they are rich?
I can confirm that statement. On a Navy ship fire is the ultimate enemy and “all hands on deck” is the message. For McCain to run to sick-bay would be universally considered a cowardly act.
Ron, you “nailed” it.
We do have a Deep State, candidates for high political office are vetted by the Deep State, and the Deep State prefers seriously flawed candidates — those who can be scandalized, discredited, and dropped at the first sign of independence or disobedience. In short, they have to be “blackmail-able”. This attention to detail prevents the kind of coup that Putin performed against the Russian oligarchs and their version of the Russian Deep State. By the way, this is nothing new. Woodrow Wilson was “owned” by Wall Street interests who kept him under control by threatening to reveal his sordid love affair with another professor’s wife at Princeton University. This control, more than anything else, might explain the US entry into WWI.
The CIA and NSA are agents of the Deep State. There is evidence that suggests that the CIA is now running its own candidates for President, making full use of all of the (dis)information and covert action resources at its disposal. Think of it … the resources that the CIA uses to take down foreign governments directed at crediting or discrediting candidates for American political office.
Conspiracy theory? Yes, and very likely to be truth. When did it begin in earnest? The takedown of JFK and Richard Nixon are good starting places, with the Deep State learning the hard lesson hat it is easier and cleaner to run their own, controllable, scandal-prone candidates for political office than to try to take out independent candidates who threaten their political and economic interests. How else can you explain Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama much less John McCain and Bob Kerry?
You have some details wrong. McCain ‘pranked’ the F4 pilot behind him by causing the Skyhawk to belch a huge flame from the exhaust. This capability existed because the Skyhawk used two different switches to initiate engine start, one to start the fuel pump – that could flood the ignition chamber – and a second to actually ignite it. Procedure was to hit both switches simultaneously, you see. It was when this gout of flame engulfed the F4 that the Zuni missile on the F4 actuated and went forward, hitting the heavily oversized belly tank on the Skyhawk to rupture and ignite. Some of the rest I was not aware of. I had thought that the F4 pilot was trapped in his plane, FI, and it WAS an F4 directly behind, not another Skyhawk. Also, McCain was transferred within hours to the Oriskiny while the coverups ensued (including the overload on the Skyhawk, and others).
He DID bail out but did not correctly pull in his extremities which suffered from his carelessness NOT from attack from the Vietnamese.
What happened over there is difficult to pin down, but upon returning from POW status, he passed a physical and regained flight status as a pilot. Yet after he finished 20 years of service that allowed generous retirement pay, he obtained a 100% VA disability rating allowing him to collect some $40,000 a year tax free too! The LA Times mentioned this when McCain was insisting he was fit to serve as commander in Chief. He now hauls in over $240,000 a year from the Feds for military retirement, 100% VA disability, social security retirement, while all the while working full-time in the US Senate. So is he retired, or disabled, or gainfully employed? He is all three! This is textbook case of abuse and why or system needs reform to protect workers against rich welfare kings like McCain.
McCain’s loyal wife was disabled in a serious auto accident while he was a POW. Soon after he returned, McCain dumped her for a wealthy woman 20 years younger. The Reagans were so angry they never spoke to him again. He then married his new babe before he officially got divorced, so there’s that bigamy thing. I don’t know why any Arizonian votes for this crazed man, especially since he’s a big advocate for open borders. At a union meeting, he told workers illegals are needed because Americans are too lazy to work farm fields, even for $50 an hour. McCain has never labored his entire life, always on the government dole now earning ten times minimum wage worker pay, whose increase he opposes.
McCain grew up wealthy and enjoyed free government health care his entire life, yet thinks it’s nothing commoners deserve. While running for president and attacking the poor a rare good reporter asked how many houses he owned. He was unsure, but thought maybe seven.
Thanks. But isn’t it America? All good politicians been outsourced to some distant lands.
We create junk and they roll down on conveyers belt one after another . They are numbered alternatively 0 and 1 or GOP and Democrat for quick computerization.
With all the attacks on Trump from the MSM and the right, including some ex-military (e.g., former desk jockey general in Germany turned CNN analyst, Mark Hertling), I say fuck it, let Hillary and the left put another thousand nails in the coffin of this once-civilized first-world country. Let NAMs, trannies, and bull-dyke generals run the military. We now live in a time when heroes are no longer defined by what you do but what is done to you, like getting captured, like Jessica Lynch or John McCain. Mark Hertling said on CNN today that he questions Trump’s intelligence and that Trump insulted this great volunteer military we have. Volunteerism is profitable these days, just like non-profits. General Hertling (USA, ret.) receives a pension of over $130k/year from his volunteer work in places like Wiesbaden, Germany. After the end of the citizen-solider in WWII, we have had people in the military who’ve narcissistically expected adulation and glorification for merely “serving” in the military, and deification if they ever saw a combat zone.
Business and businessmen made America great. Not the military and not guys who serve in the military. Industrialists, entrepreneurs, businessmen. There was a time in this country, its zenith, when the captains of industry were looked up to and people sought to emulate their success. No longer. We have devolved into deifying the military and athletes. John McCain and Jessica Lynch, are heroes because we now make victimization heroic.
McCain is the perfect hero for our victim culture. The most famous veteran of a war we lost is a guy who got shot down and captured. This is what young men have to look up to these days: a failed pilot that left his dying wife.
I respect him for going to fight. He could have found a desk job with his family connections. But that doesn't make him a national hero. And his record as a politician has been to serve as lap dog to those with money and power, instead of serving the citizens or the country.
I was cheering out loud when I heard Trump call him out on it. I'm sure I'm not the only one.
“The realization that many of our political leaders may be harboring such terrible personal secrets, secrets that our media outlets regularly conceal, raises an important policy implication independent of the particular secrets themselves”
Good observation, recalling “Allan Dulles was a traitor” -Justice Arther Goldberg
You could add John Foster Dulles, Prescott Bush, and George H.W. Bush to the list, it’d be a small start in the right direction. By the time you had caught up to today’s ‘family’ blessed leadership sponsored by the Doug Coe cult, you could toss in more than a few Republican senators as well as Rick Perry, Jeb Bush and Hillary Clinton and it be the tip of a very big iceberg.
You might wish to rethink Bob Drefuss at the Nation, his Ukraine pieces have been little more than Department of State talking points, or better said, lies as egregious as anything put out by the professional propaganda parrot Marie Harf -
This is a meme is making the rounds in the internet as proof that McCain was a hero. There is NO way a guy like McCain could have taken that offer. He would be personally ruined and his military family disgraced. McCain was trapped by his family history in Vietnam just as surely as he was when he had to apply to Annapolis where he gave every indication that he really didn’t want to be there.
There were a few who did take an early release. Ever seen the 1958 Korean War movie "The Hunters?" It concerns U.S. Air Force fighter pilots and their quest for air victories. It was based on a novel which had a somewhat darker (and more realistic) plot than the movie.
The man on whom the Robert Wagner character is based continued in the USAF and was shot down over Vietnam. He was one who accepted the early release.
[…] but well worth the time. One is an extensive essay by Ron Unz of the American Conservative entitled "John McCain: When "Tokyo Rose" Ran for President"
I doubt anybody was tortured for 6 years. You are tortured to get information. After you have been there for awhile, nothing that you have is of any value unless you have advanced technical knowledge of the weapons systems used by the enemy and McCain and the average pilot would not fit this bill. What they would want to know is any information related to the bombing strategy so they can put their air defense missiles in the most advantageous place. They might also want to know what pilots are taught about evasive maneuvers so they can be countered.
New prisoners come in who have more relevant information who have to be interrogated. The old useless ones are simply left to rot unless they do things that make their captors feel the need to show them who is boss like back-talking to the captors or trying to keep other prisoners from breaking. Sitting is a crappy cell in a place like Vietnam is a torture and can certainly lead to serious health problem and a much shortened life but it isn’t the same as the constant beating used to extract information we think of as torture.
Bad Trump – he is at it again – attacking one of the US Zionist Jews sacred cows.
When Trump attacked “Mexicans” he broke the “race” propaganda screed. Mexico is a country not a race – Trump did not attack Latinos. Making Latinos a race is a propaganda ploy to keep American whites under the Jew thumb.
McCain is the chief Gentile warmonger for the Jews. No matter the nature of the confrontation – attacking him is attacking them – attacking McCain in any way is questioning his authority on war.
What is more dear to the US Jews then ever more middle east war.
Just look at what is currently going on with the Iran nuke peace deal – Jews are doing everything they can to kill it – what evil.
Not so fast, there are a bunch in line for that title. All the Republican contenders, the goyim on Fox, CNN and the rest of the news media.
He's also owned by the Chambers of Commerce and the banking industry as well. Remember when he stopped his presidential campaign to promote TARP in the Senate? 8 trillion or so the bankers.
What a guy.
Oh lets not forget his support of ISIS via arming them with weapons from Libya or his later attempt at trying to start a hot war with Russia over Syria or his constant attempts to get us involved militarily in the Ukraine.
He is the very definition lunatic and traitor.
His support for Israel is well known, he cares more about the Jews than his own country. I just wonder what sort of dirt they have on him to make him jump and scream at their command. It must be really good.
There is nothing off-topic when it comes to McCain's warmongering for Israel - that is what he is all about - he is Gentile Johnny on the spot for US Jews.
The Jews cannot hide these disloyal connections forever. Disloyalty engenders hate - it is human nature.
Christianity says "we should hate the sin - not the sinner." That goes for McCain and the Jews also.
Bullshit! What was he fighting for? He was in an unnecessary war that cost the lives of 58,000+ Americans. He was no hero.
McCain didn't do any thing heroic. He was shot down while doing the job he volunteered to do. He spent six years as a POW. By that standard, the guys held prisoner at Gitmo are heroic as well.
Sherman, a simple answer to your question is the firestorm Donald Trump has encountered as a result of his telling the truth about a national icon, the "war hero" John McCain. When you do anything that challenges accepted myths, you're playing with dynamite. It's probably the same reason that none of his political opponents said anything about FDR being a cripple and confined to a wheelchair (something FDR himself did his best to mask). When he died, most Americans were completely ignorant of the fact that he had been confined to a wheelchair as a result of polio. (I had a first cousin about 10+years older than I who was among the last Americans to contract that dreadful disease. He went for treatment to Warm Springs, Georgia for treatment, just like FDR, where he met his future wife, and afterwards went alone across the country to UCLA for his college education, became a very successful accountant, and fathered three lovely children. He drove himself around in a specially equipped car and tried to conduct his life like a normal person as much as possible. He refused to run his life as a victim and earned the great respect of everyone who knew him.) Donald Trump is not an especial favorite of mine, but his recent remarks about illegal aliens and his attacks against McCain have resonated well with me. And when I compare him to the rest of the Republican field, well, Mr. Trump appears to stand a little higher than most of the field.
In your post, you blithely assert that "the man was a war hero." What, exactly, do you base that on? I doubt whether you bothered to read his citation for a Silver Star, basically for getting shot down over North Vietnam and serving as a POW for five years. Do you really think that justifies according him status as a "war hero" and awarding him a Silver Star? If that's the case, then your standards are in stark contrast to mine, as I have indicated in numerous posts (long before Trump hurled his charges) both here and elsewhere that I hold McCain in utter contempt both for his mindless belicosity and his abysmal record as a politician and a person.
BTW I also took the trouble to review your posting history, and I found that you have a long trail of attacking a number of posters for their alleged "anti-Semitism" and their animosity toward Israel. The same question you ask of others should be directed at you: do you have a job? or is your full-time occupation as a troll spewing attacks against putative anti-Semites and defending our "ally" Israel while posting nothing of substance that might advance our knowledge? In sum, I think you are a total loser.
Ask Trump. They don't want bad publicity.
Bush, furthermore, didn't want anyone talking about what he did during the war. That's also why he didn't go after "Genghis Khan" Kerry. Obama has things he'd rather people not talk about, too, though the MSM and establishment figures have run screaming away from talking about his past on their own. I wonder what he'd have to do to make them come up with a single scandal.
Big time politics isn't a gentleman's club. It's also not the cutthroat free for all people pretend it is. They can destroy anyone at any time, I imagine, but they save it for the apostates. After all, if everyone goes after everyone else for everything who'll be left to run things? Outsiders (that is, heretics)? Those are the ones you burn.
withstood more then six years and the torture, while in captivity”!
I doubt anybody was tortured for 6 years. You are tortured to get information. After you have been there for awhile, nothing that you have is of any value unless you have advanced technical knowledge of the weapons systems used by the enemy and McCain and the average pilot would not fit this bill. What they would want to know is any information related to the bombing strategy so they can put their air defense missiles in the most advantageous place. They might also want to know what pilots are taught about evasive maneuvers so they can be countered.
New prisoners come in who have more relevant information who have to be interrogated. The old useless ones are simply left to rot unless they do things that make their captors feel the need to show them who is boss like back-talking to the captors or trying to keep other prisoners from breaking. Sitting is a crappy cell in a place like Vietnam is a torture and can certainly lead to serious health problem and a much shortened life but it isn't the same as the constant beating used to extract information we think of as torture.
Markin, your point appears to be confirmed by the fact that North Vietnamese offered McCain early release which, to his credit, he nobly refused, insisting that release of POWs occur all at once or in order of captivity. He may have been motivated by the realization that his early release would result in embarrassment of his high ranking father, but, regardless, he did the right thing. (Although I found totally obnoxious the abysmal way he treated one POW who treated him back to health but grabbed at the opportunity to get early release when it was offered. As I recall, McCain basically shunned the man who had nursed him back to health upon his later release from the POW camp.) While noble, I don’t think his stance merited a Silver Star or justified making him a “war hero” after his release. I’m from the old school that maintains that medals for heroism should be awarded for actions of exceptional merit. Sitting in a POW camp, regardless of the conditions, while meriting our greatest sympathy, does not in itself justify the award of a prestigious medal or elevation to the status of a “war hero.”
In and of itself, no. A POW is exactly that, a prisoner. He's not doing any fighting. Nothing "heroic" about that. And how'd you get taken prisoner in the first place? Did you--like General Jonathan Wainwright's men in the Philippines, or the defenders of Wake Island in December 1941--fight on until the situation was hopeless? Or did you surrender out of cowardice? . . .
Of course, men perform gallant acts while in captivity--e.g., the late Vice Admiral James B. Stockdale, USN--for which decorations are in order.
[…] Unz has re-posted his article on the subject which has been getting a lot of renewed interest in the days since the McCain-Trump brouhaha […]
John McCain, J. Edgar Hoover, and Boris Yeltsin. These three men have two things in common: (1) All three fought against Communism; and (2) All three have been smeared by Ron Unz in one article based on unsubstantiated information.
Please excuse me for being naive. I thought the rule in journalism was research and verify, then publish. Apparently Mr. Unz believes it is the opposite.
“using this article to write wildly off-topic hate-filled garbage about Jews, Israel and the Holocaust.”
There is nothing off-topic when it comes to McCain’s warmongering for Israel – that is what he is all about – he is Gentile Johnny on the spot for US Jews.
The Jews cannot hide these disloyal connections forever. Disloyalty engenders hate – it is human nature.
Christianity says “we should hate the sin – not the sinner.” That goes for McCain and the Jews also.
But he refused to leave and stayed a full six years!
This is a meme is making the rounds in the internet as proof that McCain was a hero. There is NO way a guy like McCain could have taken that offer. He would be personally ruined and his military family disgraced. McCain was trapped by his family history in Vietnam just as surely as he was when he had to apply to Annapolis where he gave every indication that he really didn't want to be there.
“There is no way a guy like McCain could have taken that offer. He would be personally ruined and his military family disgraced.”
There were a few who did take an early release. Ever seen the 1958 Korean War movie “The Hunters?” It concerns U.S. Air Force fighter pilots and their quest for air victories. It was based on a novel which had a somewhat darker (and more realistic) plot than the movie.
The man on whom the Robert Wagner character is based continued in the USAF and was shot down over Vietnam. He was one who accepted the early release.
When Trump attacked “Mexicans” he broke the “race” propaganda screed. Mexico is a country not a race – Trump did not attack Latinos. Making Latinos a race is a propaganda ploy to keep American whites under the Jew thumb.
McCain is the chief Gentile warmonger for the Jews. No matter the nature of the confrontation - attacking him is attacking them – attacking McCain in any way is questioning his authority on war.
What is more dear to the US Jews then ever more middle east war.
Just look at what is currently going on with the Iran nuke peace deal - Jews are doing everything they can to kill it - what evil.
“McCain is the chief Gentile warmonger for the Jews.”
Not so fast, there are a bunch in line for that title. All the Republican contenders, the goyim on Fox, CNN and the rest of the news media.
“Whatever one thinks of McCain’s politics the man was a war hero.”
Bullshit! What was he fighting for? He was in an unnecessary war that cost the lives of 58,000+ Americans. He was no hero.
McCain’s father cover up of the USS Liberty is a scandal on its own, but McCain’s reaction to vets who asked him a question about the American military victims of the attack against our ship caused him to hurle insult, and scream at the guards to throw out this “scum bag”! Now, he declared war on Trump, but, my money is on Trump.
[…] födda japansk-amerikanska kvinnan Iva Ikuko Toguri fastnade i Japan under 2:a Världskriget [länk], och försörjde sig som radiopresentatör för Japans engelskspråkiga sändningar. Efter kriget […]
So, what exactly did he do that was heroic? Was he captured while performing a desperate holding action covering the retreat of his platoon? Was he captured after charging a machine gun nest? Did he carry wounded men from the field of battle at great danger to himself?
McCain didn’t do any thing heroic. He was shot down while doing the job he volunteered to do. He spent six years as a POW. By that standard, the guys held prisoner at Gitmo are heroic as well.
Good summary.
We must remember that Vietnam was a losing war – we killed over a million Vietnamese = plus Cambodians, and Laos folks also. We lost 66,000 troops. Those 66,000 come way before McCain in the hero department.
Our political leaders and generals lied to all of us for years. McCain was part of all that losing. A hero – hmm.
His following life certainly is not heroic. Being the prime Gentile mouth piece for the Jews against his country's best interests is in no way heroic. There are other words for that.
“Whatever one thinks of McCain’s politics the man was a war hero. If he did commit such awful acts in Vietnam why didn’t W use it against him in 2000 or Obama in 2008?”
Sherman, a simple answer to your question is the firestorm Donald Trump has encountered as a result of his telling the truth about a national icon, the “war hero” John McCain. When you do anything that challenges accepted myths, you’re playing with dynamite. It’s probably the same reason that none of his political opponents said anything about FDR being a cripple and confined to a wheelchair (something FDR himself did his best to mask). When he died, most Americans were completely ignorant of the fact that he had been confined to a wheelchair as a result of polio. (I had a first cousin about 10+years older than I who was among the last Americans to contract that dreadful disease. He went for treatment to Warm Springs, Georgia for treatment, just like FDR, where he met his future wife, and afterwards went alone across the country to UCLA for his college education, became a very successful accountant, and fathered three lovely children. He drove himself around in a specially equipped car and tried to conduct his life like a normal person as much as possible. He refused to run his life as a victim and earned the great respect of everyone who knew him.) Donald Trump is not an especial favorite of mine, but his recent remarks about illegal aliens and his attacks against McCain have resonated well with me. And when I compare him to the rest of the Republican field, well, Mr. Trump appears to stand a little higher than most of the field.
In your post, you blithely assert that “the man was a war hero.” What, exactly, do you base that on? I doubt whether you bothered to read his citation for a Silver Star, basically for getting shot down over North Vietnam and serving as a POW for five years. Do you really think that justifies according him status as a “war hero” and awarding him a Silver Star? If that’s the case, then your standards are in stark contrast to mine, as I have indicated in numerous posts (long before Trump hurled his charges) both here and elsewhere that I hold McCain in utter contempt both for his mindless belicosity and his abysmal record as a politician and a person.
BTW I also took the trouble to review your posting history, and I found that you have a long trail of attacking a number of posters for their alleged “anti-Semitism” and their animosity toward Israel. The same question you ask of others should be directed at you: do you have a job? or is your full-time occupation as a troll spewing attacks against putative anti-Semites and defending our “ally” Israel while posting nothing of substance that might advance our knowledge? In sum, I think you are a total loser.
“Soon thereafter he (McCain) became prominent as a leading national advocate of campaign finance reform, a strong pro-immigrant voice, and also a champion of normalizing our relations with Vietnam, positions that appealed to me (Ron Unz) as much as they did to the national media.”
I take it Mr Unz has revised his positions on campaign finance “reform” and mass immigration?
McCain didn't do any thing heroic. He was shot down while doing the job he volunteered to do. He spent six years as a POW. By that standard, the guys held prisoner at Gitmo are heroic as well.
“McCain didn’t do any thing heroic. He was shot down while doing the job he volunteered to do. He spent six years as a POW. By that standard, the guys held prisoner at Gitmo are heroic as well.”
Good summary.
I believe that John McCain is a terrible leader. His ineffectual candidacy for the U.S. Presidency may ultimately prove tragic. He is a RINO. But he flew 23 combat missions in Vietnam, was shot down on his 23rd mission and was captured. He spent 5 years in the Hanoi Hilton and no witness can even mildly impeach, in any credible, affirmative way, his version of events. Mr. Unz would have us believe not only that Lt. Commander McCain turned traitor, but that ample evidence exists of his duplicity. Far more than that, the MSM supressed the evidence to protect a moderate (foreign policy hawk) Republican while the first African American fought a close election that narrowly resulted in America’s first black president. That’s right, the MSM was concerned that McCain might lose so they protected him. What utter crap!!! I seriously doubt whether Mr. Unz (or Donald Trump) has the balls to be a passenger in a catapult launch or carrier landing in peacetime naval air ops, let alone possess the courage to fly 23 combat missions. I will be taking anything I see here in the future with a very large grain of salt.
McCain's undying support of fascist Zionist Israel puts him in league with the bad guys.
Look at all the evil that has come our way because of 9/11 and our unjust political support of Israel by McCain and others.
Compared to York, Murphy or the current crop of CMH holders he's a nothing. His Silver Star was for nothing. Officers were routinely given Bronze and Silver Stars in Vietman just for visiting the front lines on a helicopter ride. He got it for breathing.
Today you can get a Bronze Star for administrative duties.
He never did anything heroic. If suffering is a standard for being labeled heroic(which in McCain's case is according to the MSM and some vets), then just about every person in the country that has been maimed, crippled or suffered massive burns is a hero as well.
If it wasn't for daddy, he would have been a Annapolis washout. Graduating at the bottom of the class. Wow, that explains his stupidity.
Politically he's done nothing but support policies that have wrecked this country economically, supported wars that were blantantly illegal, tried to get us into a hot war with Russia(and still might). He supports open borders and amnesty. He also openly insulted and mocked Arizonans who wanted a secure border.
So please stop with the faux outrage that I'm seeing from a bunch of RINOs and party hacks. It does not work on people who get their news from other sources than Fox or Limbaugh.
Now if these "outraged" vets and FAUXNEWs talking heads were to show the same outrage over bad trade deals that have wrecked our economy and jobs base, would have supported secure borders before Trump mentioned it first, or demand the punishment of Wall Street executives that have a**raped our country for the last 20 years.
I'd listen to them if they did. They don't, they are geldings and self-servers who care nothing for the country or it's people.
.
McCain didn't do any thing heroic. He was shot down while doing the job he volunteered to do. He spent six years as a POW. By that standard, the guys held prisoner at Gitmo are heroic as well.
“McCain didn’t do any thing heroic. He was shot down while doing the job he volunteered to do. “
We must remember that Vietnam was a losing war – we killed over a million Vietnamese = plus Cambodians, and Laos folks also. We lost 66,000 troops. Those 66,000 come way before McCain in the hero department.
Our political leaders and generals lied to all of us for years. McCain was part of all that losing. A hero – hmm.
His following life certainly is not heroic. Being the prime Gentile mouth piece for the Jews against his country’s best interests is in no way heroic. There are other words for that.
Hey General – going to war does not give you a free pass the rest of your life.
McCain’s undying support of fascist Zionist Israel puts him in league with the bad guys.
Look at all the evil that has come our way because of 9/11 and our unjust political support of Israel by McCain and others.
Look, I hate anti-white multiculturalism, mass immigration, the military war machine, washington DC etc. That is why I post on this site.
But jews are basically just whites, and in fact there is a good argument that jews are in some ways the very essence of western culture.
Jews played a big part in the invention of modern science. Modern science is at the core of western civilization.
No, I aint real keen on Israel.
Yes, obviously, jews are disproportionately rich and powerful. But so are white people. And when it comes down to it, 95% of american jews look indistinguishable from white americans.
And you will of course point out that jews are disproportionately members of the liberal establishment. But so are highly educated people. And jews are highly educated.
So get off the jew kick.
Now as to mccain...he is pure evil, and I totally buy into the theory that he is much more traitor than hero.
He really represents the establishment. And that makes him evil.
And I like the theory that most powerful politicians got that way because they are blackmail-able.
It was an unnecessary war, our government lied us into and we lost.
Nothing McCain did in Vietnam merited the label “heroic” that was manufactured by our news media when he came whom.
Compared to York, Murphy or the current crop of CMH holders he’s a nothing. His Silver Star was for nothing. Officers were routinely given Bronze and Silver Stars in Vietman just for visiting the front lines on a helicopter ride. He got it for breathing.
Today you can get a Bronze Star for administrative duties.
He never did anything heroic. If suffering is a standard for being labeled heroic(which in McCain’s case is according to the MSM and some vets), then just about every person in the country that has been maimed, crippled or suffered massive burns is a hero as well.
If it wasn’t for daddy, he would have been a Annapolis washout. Graduating at the bottom of the class. Wow, that explains his stupidity.
Politically he’s done nothing but support policies that have wrecked this country economically, supported wars that were blantantly illegal, tried to get us into a hot war with Russia(and still might). He supports open borders and amnesty. He also openly insulted and mocked Arizonans who wanted a secure border.
So please stop with the faux outrage that I’m seeing from a bunch of RINOs and party hacks. It does not work on people who get their news from other sources than Fox or Limbaugh.
Now if these “outraged” vets and FAUXNEWs talking heads were to show the same outrage over bad trade deals that have wrecked our economy and jobs base, would have supported secure borders before Trump mentioned it first, or demand the punishment of Wall Street executives that have a**raped our country for the last 20 years.
I’d listen to them if they did. They don’t, they are geldings and self-servers who care nothing for the country or it’s people.
.
Today you can get a Bronze Star for administrative duties. How about all that fruit salad on Petraeus? His aide-de-camp developed a hernia carrying the rest of his stuff.
When Trump attacked “Mexicans” he broke the “race” propaganda screed. Mexico is a country not a race – Trump did not attack Latinos. Making Latinos a race is a propaganda ploy to keep American whites under the Jew thumb.
McCain is the chief Gentile warmonger for the Jews. No matter the nature of the confrontation - attacking him is attacking them – attacking McCain in any way is questioning his authority on war.
What is more dear to the US Jews then ever more middle east war.
Just look at what is currently going on with the Iran nuke peace deal - Jews are doing everything they can to kill it - what evil.
Very true, all of it.
He’s also owned by the Chambers of Commerce and the banking industry as well. Remember when he stopped his presidential campaign to promote TARP in the Senate? 8 trillion or so the bankers.
What a guy.
Oh lets not forget his support of ISIS via arming them with weapons from Libya or his later attempt at trying to start a hot war with Russia over Syria or his constant attempts to get us involved militarily in the Ukraine.
He is the very definition lunatic and traitor.
His support for Israel is well known, he cares more about the Jews than his own country. I just wonder what sort of dirt they have on him to make him jump and scream at their command. It must be really good.
” . . . Sitting in a POW camp, regardless of the conditions, while meriting our greatest sympathy, does not in itself justify the award of a prestigious medal or elevation to the status of a ‘war hero.’”
In and of itself, no. A POW is exactly that, a prisoner. He’s not doing any fighting. Nothing “heroic” about that. And how’d you get taken prisoner in the first place? Did you–like General Jonathan Wainwright’s men in the Philippines, or the defenders of Wake Island in December 1941–fight on until the situation was hopeless? Or did you surrender out of cowardice? . . .
Of course, men perform gallant acts while in captivity–e.g., the late Vice Admiral James B. Stockdale, USN–for which decorations are in order.
No argument here, Orville Hudson. I believe I stated in an earlier post that McCain made no attempt to escape, unlike others who made valiant and brave attempts to do so and were awarded well-deserved medals for their actions. I seem to recall there were several instances where POWs held by the North Vietnamese made daring attempts to escape (some successful) and were deservedly honored for their brave exploits. So I concede that there are instances where a POW can justifiably be awarded a high medal, but it should require something above and beyond merely serving as a POW. And you correctly cite the special case of Adm. Stockdale, which I will address below.
After great resistance, legislation was finally passed in 1985 authorizing a separate Prisoner of War medal. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prisoner_of_War_Medal I hadn't realized how many Silver Stars were awarded to our POWs held by the North Vietnamese. As I noted earlier, I had a friend about 20 years ago who was a POW during the Korean War. I don't recall him saying he was awarded any medals just because he was a POW. I believe the reason so many Silver Stars were awarded to POWs during the Vietnam war was because of the guilt surrounding that falsely started and totally unnecessary war. I came across this piece written in 2008 by someone who was a plebe at the Naval Academy when McCain was a senior and lived across the hall and who was a POW in North Vietnam for three more years than McCain (who was held for 5-1/2 years). In the course of his article, the author states as follows:
"4) John was awarded a Silver Star and Purple Heart for heroism and wounds in combat. This heroism has been played up in the press and in his various political campaigns. But it should be known that there were approximately 600 military POW's in Vietnam. Among all of us, decorations awarded have recently been totaled to the following: Medals of Honor -- 8, Service Crosses -- 42, Silver Stars -- 590, Bronze Stars -- 958 and Purple Hearts -- 1,249. John certainly performed courageously and well. But it must be remembered that he was one hero among many -- not uniquely so as his campaigns would have people believe."
http://www.alternet.org/story/95825/i_spent_years_as_a_pow_with_john_mccain,_and_his_finger_should_not_be_near_the_red_button posted august 2008
So, using the figures above. there were 590 Silver Stars awarded to approximately 600 POWs in Vietnam. I see from his most recent piece that Ron Unz gives a figure of 591 POWs who were released by North Vietnam, which means that virtually every released POW got a Silver Star. (Although, to be fair, it is not clear from the piece cited above whether the released POWs got Silver Stars for other actions unrelated to their time as POWs.) To me that seems a mite excessive and totally inconsistent with the standards set forth to justify the award of a Silver Star (per Wikipedia):
"The Silver Star is awarded for gallantry not justifying the award of one of the next higher valor awards: the Distinguished Service Cross, the Navy Cross, or the Air Force Cross.[4] The gallantry displayed must have taken place while in action against an enemy of the United States, while engaged in military operations involving conflict with an opposing foreign force, or while serving with friendly foreign forces engaged in an armed conflict against an opposing armed force in which the United States is not a belligerent party."
I have previously given McCain credit for refusing early release by the Vietnamese, but he was just following standard procedure. Here is what the author said about that:
"So I, like numerous others, refused the offer. This was obviously something none of us could accept. Besides, we were bound by our service regulations, Geneva Conventions and loyalties to refuse early release until all the POW's were released, with the sick and wounded going first."
According to one press account, "McCain was awarded a Silver Star Medal for resisting "extreme mental and physical cruelties" inflicted upon him by his captors from late October to early December 1967, the early months of his captivity, according to the citation. The North Vietnamese, according to the Navy, ignored international agreements and tortured McCain "in an attempt to obtain military information and false confessions for propaganda purposes." http://usatoday30.usatoday.com/news/politics/2008-05-07-2662742753_x.htm
That seems directly contrary to the lengthy first person account McCain gave to U.S. News back in 1973 in which he admitted that, after just a few days in captivity, he himself offered to provide information to the North Vietnamese in order to obtain medical care for his injuries.
I had to refresh my memory re the late Adm. Stockdale. I vaguely remembered him as a Vietnam war hero who was selected by Ross Perot to be his running mate in the 1992 election. He was nearly 70 at the time (and he subsequently, like Reagan, slowly succumbed to Alzheimer's and died in 2005), and he was ill served by Perot. As a result, he came across as a somewhat comical figure, which masked his true worth.
Here is what his Medal of Honor citation says:
"For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while senior naval officer in the Prisoner of War camps of North Vietnam. Recognized by his captors as the leader in the Prisoners' of War resistance to interrogation and in their refusal to participate in propaganda exploitation, Rear Adm. Stockdale was singled out for interrogation and attendant torture after he was detected in a covert communications attempt. Sensing the start of another purge, and aware that his earlier efforts at self-disfiguration to dissuade his captors from exploiting him for propaganda purposes had resulted in cruel and agonizing punishment, Rear Adm. Stockdale resolved to make himself a symbol of resistance regardless of personal sacrifice. He deliberately inflicted a near-mortal wound to his person in order to convince his captors of his willingness to give up his life rather than capitulate. He was subsequently discovered and revived by the North Vietnamese who, convinced of his indomitable spirit, abated in their employment of excessive harassment and torture toward all of the Prisoners of War. By his heroic action, at great peril to himself, he earned the everlasting gratitude of his fellow prisoners and of his country. Rear Adm. Stockdale's valiant leadership and extraordinary courage in a hostile environment sustain and enhance the finest traditions of the U.S. Naval Service."
Sounds to me that Stockdale acted heroically and fully deserved his Medal of Honor. More importantly, to me at least, was his honesty in later recounting what actually happened at the Gulf of Tonkin, which was the basis for our starting that stupid war. Here is what Wikipedia says:
"Two nights later, on 4 August 1964, Stockdale was overhead during the second reported attack in the Tonkin Gulf. Unlike the first event, which was an actual sea battle, no Vietnamese forces were, however, believed to have been involved in the second engagement. In the early 1990s, he recounted: "[I] had the best seat in the house to watch that event, and our destroyers were just shooting at phantom targets—there were no PT boats there.... There was nothing there but black water and American fire power." Stockdale said his superiors ordered him to keep quiet about the details of that night.[citation needed]
The next morning, on 5 August 1964, President Johnson ordered bombing raids on North Vietnamese military targets which he announced were retaliation for the alleged incident of 4 August. When Stockdale was awoken in the early morning and was told he was to lead these attacks he responded: "Retaliation for what?" Later, while a prisoner of war, he was concerned that he would be forced to reveal this secret about the Vietnam War."
Stockdale's honesty made him ill-suited to be a politician.
We now live in a time when heroes are no longer defined by what you do but what is done to you, like getting captured, like Jessica Lynch or John McCain.
McCain is the perfect hero for our victim culture. The most famous veteran of a war we lost is a guy who got shot down and captured. This is what young men have to look up to these days: a failed pilot that left his dying wife.
I respect him for going to fight. He could have found a desk job with his family connections. But that doesn’t make him a national hero. And his record as a politician has been to serve as lap dog to those with money and power, instead of serving the citizens or the country.
I was cheering out loud when I heard Trump call him out on it. I’m sure I’m not the only one.
Why?
It was an illegal war of aggression, the ultimate war crime.
McCain's undying support of fascist Zionist Israel puts him in league with the bad guys.
Look at all the evil that has come our way because of 9/11 and our unjust political support of Israel by McCain and others.
Art, why does it seem like every post you make has to do with jews? This column is about mccain, not jews.
Look, I hate anti-white multiculturalism, mass immigration, the military war machine, washington DC etc. That is why I post on this site.
But jews are basically just whites, and in fact there is a good argument that jews are in some ways the very essence of western culture.
Jews played a big part in the invention of modern science. Modern science is at the core of western civilization.
No, I aint real keen on Israel.
Yes, obviously, jews are disproportionately rich and powerful. But so are white people. And when it comes down to it, 95% of american jews look indistinguishable from white americans.
And you will of course point out that jews are disproportionately members of the liberal establishment. But so are highly educated people. And jews are highly educated.
So get off the jew kick.
Now as to mccain…he is pure evil, and I totally buy into the theory that he is much more traitor than hero.
He really represents the establishment. And that makes him evil.
And I like the theory that most powerful politicians got that way because they are blackmail-able.
I'd like to agree but voting patterns certainly do not.
What's the line" They earn like Episcopalians and vote like Puerto Ricans"
Also even they themselves do not agree that they are White, witness Mike Wallace at .10 to .20 of this vid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GeixtYS-P3s
Go to this web site for 30 days and then get back to me.
https://alethonews.wordpress.com
McCain certainly lied to investigators about planes he trashed (crashed) in training…
…or when filing what amounted to a false flight plan when expropriating government property for personal use (flying to the Army-Navy game to take it in with his big-shot daddy.) And the report contradicting his account of crashing a plane in that instance was subsequently amended:
If McCain’s alleged treason in Vietnam were to be demonstrated beyond dispute, it nonetheless pales when compared to the ’1980 October Surprise’ engineered by George H.W. Bush and Robert Gates as detailed by former Israeli intelligence operative Ari Ben Menache:
http://ronaldthomaswest.com/2015/02/24/profits-of-war/
Those criticizing Ron Unz for what is essentially a call for closer scrutiny of not only John McCain but a larger media cover-up of miscreants in position of high office, are behaving as little more than trolls for what does indeed amount to ‘American Pravda’
[…] are allegations that McCain provided propaganda broadcasts for the North Vietnamese as if some Tokyo Rose and has since worked extensively to cover up efforts to open up some Pentagon files that would help […]
McCain's undying support of fascist Zionist Israel puts him in league with the bad guys.
Look at all the evil that has come our way because of 9/11 and our unjust political support of Israel by McCain and others.
“Hey General – going to war does not give you a free pass the rest of your life.”
It was an unnecessary war, our government lied us into and we lost.
Compared to York, Murphy or the current crop of CMH holders he's a nothing. His Silver Star was for nothing. Officers were routinely given Bronze and Silver Stars in Vietman just for visiting the front lines on a helicopter ride. He got it for breathing.
Today you can get a Bronze Star for administrative duties.
He never did anything heroic. If suffering is a standard for being labeled heroic(which in McCain's case is according to the MSM and some vets), then just about every person in the country that has been maimed, crippled or suffered massive burns is a hero as well.
If it wasn't for daddy, he would have been a Annapolis washout. Graduating at the bottom of the class. Wow, that explains his stupidity.
Politically he's done nothing but support policies that have wrecked this country economically, supported wars that were blantantly illegal, tried to get us into a hot war with Russia(and still might). He supports open borders and amnesty. He also openly insulted and mocked Arizonans who wanted a secure border.
So please stop with the faux outrage that I'm seeing from a bunch of RINOs and party hacks. It does not work on people who get their news from other sources than Fox or Limbaugh.
Now if these "outraged" vets and FAUXNEWs talking heads were to show the same outrage over bad trade deals that have wrecked our economy and jobs base, would have supported secure borders before Trump mentioned it first, or demand the punishment of Wall Street executives that have a**raped our country for the last 20 years.
I'd listen to them if they did. They don't, they are geldings and self-servers who care nothing for the country or it's people.
.
Beautiful Come back to the the poster/troll.
Today you can get a Bronze Star for administrative duties. How about all that fruit salad on Petraeus? His aide-de-camp developed a hernia carrying the rest of his stuff.
Hero—-NO! Traitor——YES!
In and of itself, no. A POW is exactly that, a prisoner. He's not doing any fighting. Nothing "heroic" about that. And how'd you get taken prisoner in the first place? Did you--like General Jonathan Wainwright's men in the Philippines, or the defenders of Wake Island in December 1941--fight on until the situation was hopeless? Or did you surrender out of cowardice? . . .
Of course, men perform gallant acts while in captivity--e.g., the late Vice Admiral James B. Stockdale, USN--for which decorations are in order.
“Of course, men perform gallant acts while in captivity–e.g., the late Vice Admiral James B. Stockdale, USN–for which decorations are in order.”
No argument here, Orville Hudson. I believe I stated in an earlier post that McCain made no attempt to escape, unlike others who made valiant and brave attempts to do so and were awarded well-deserved medals for their actions. I seem to recall there were several instances where POWs held by the North Vietnamese made daring attempts to escape (some successful) and were deservedly honored for their brave exploits. So I concede that there are instances where a POW can justifiably be awarded a high medal, but it should require something above and beyond merely serving as a POW. And you correctly cite the special case of Adm. Stockdale, which I will address below.
After great resistance, legislation was finally passed in 1985 authorizing a separate Prisoner of War medal. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prisoner_of_War_Medal I hadn’t realized how many Silver Stars were awarded to our POWs held by the North Vietnamese. As I noted earlier, I had a friend about 20 years ago who was a POW during the Korean War. I don’t recall him saying he was awarded any medals just because he was a POW. I believe the reason so many Silver Stars were awarded to POWs during the Vietnam war was because of the guilt surrounding that falsely started and totally unnecessary war. I came across this piece written in 2008 by someone who was a plebe at the Naval Academy when McCain was a senior and lived across the hall and who was a POW in North Vietnam for three more years than McCain (who was held for 5-1/2 years). In the course of his article, the author states as follows:
“4) John was awarded a Silver Star and Purple Heart for heroism and wounds in combat. This heroism has been played up in the press and in his various political campaigns. But it should be known that there were approximately 600 military POW’s in Vietnam. Among all of us, decorations awarded have recently been totaled to the following: Medals of Honor — 8, Service Crosses — 42, Silver Stars — 590, Bronze Stars — 958 and Purple Hearts — 1,249. John certainly performed courageously and well. But it must be remembered that he was one hero among many — not uniquely so as his campaigns would have people believe.”
http://www.alternet.org/story/95825/i_spent_years_as_a_pow_with_john_mccain,_and_his_finger_should_not_be_near_the_red_button posted august 2008
So, using the figures above. there were 590 Silver Stars awarded to approximately 600 POWs in Vietnam. I see from his most recent piece that Ron Unz gives a figure of 591 POWs who were released by North Vietnam, which means that virtually every released POW got a Silver Star. (Although, to be fair, it is not clear from the piece cited above whether the released POWs got Silver Stars for other actions unrelated to their time as POWs.) To me that seems a mite excessive and totally inconsistent with the standards set forth to justify the award of a Silver Star (per Wikipedia):
“The Silver Star is awarded for gallantry not justifying the award of one of the next higher valor awards: the Distinguished Service Cross, the Navy Cross, or the Air Force Cross.[4] The gallantry displayed must have taken place while in action against an enemy of the United States, while engaged in military operations involving conflict with an opposing foreign force, or while serving with friendly foreign forces engaged in an armed conflict against an opposing armed force in which the United States is not a belligerent party.”
I have previously given McCain credit for refusing early release by the Vietnamese, but he was just following standard procedure. Here is what the author said about that:
“So I, like numerous others, refused the offer. This was obviously something none of us could accept. Besides, we were bound by our service regulations, Geneva Conventions and loyalties to refuse early release until all the POW’s were released, with the sick and wounded going first.”
According to one press account, “McCain was awarded a Silver Star Medal for resisting “extreme mental and physical cruelties” inflicted upon him by his captors from late October to early December 1967, the early months of his captivity, according to the citation. The North Vietnamese, according to the Navy, ignored international agreements and tortured McCain “in an attempt to obtain military information and false confessions for propaganda purposes.” http://usatoday30.usatoday.com/news/politics/2008-05-07-2662742753_x.htm
That seems directly contrary to the lengthy first person account McCain gave to U.S. News back in 1973 in which he admitted that, after just a few days in captivity, he himself offered to provide information to the North Vietnamese in order to obtain medical care for his injuries.
I had to refresh my memory re the late Adm. Stockdale. I vaguely remembered him as a Vietnam war hero who was selected by Ross Perot to be his running mate in the 1992 election. He was nearly 70 at the time (and he subsequently, like Reagan, slowly succumbed to Alzheimer’s and died in 2005), and he was ill served by Perot. As a result, he came across as a somewhat comical figure, which masked his true worth.
Here is what his Medal of Honor citation says:
“For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while senior naval officer in the Prisoner of War camps of North Vietnam. Recognized by his captors as the leader in the Prisoners’ of War resistance to interrogation and in their refusal to participate in propaganda exploitation, Rear Adm. Stockdale was singled out for interrogation and attendant torture after he was detected in a covert communications attempt. Sensing the start of another purge, and aware that his earlier efforts at self-disfiguration to dissuade his captors from exploiting him for propaganda purposes had resulted in cruel and agonizing punishment, Rear Adm. Stockdale resolved to make himself a symbol of resistance regardless of personal sacrifice. He deliberately inflicted a near-mortal wound to his person in order to convince his captors of his willingness to give up his life rather than capitulate. He was subsequently discovered and revived by the North Vietnamese who, convinced of his indomitable spirit, abated in their employment of excessive harassment and torture toward all of the Prisoners of War. By his heroic action, at great peril to himself, he earned the everlasting gratitude of his fellow prisoners and of his country. Rear Adm. Stockdale’s valiant leadership and extraordinary courage in a hostile environment sustain and enhance the finest traditions of the U.S. Naval Service.”
Sounds to me that Stockdale acted heroically and fully deserved his Medal of Honor. More importantly, to me at least, was his honesty in later recounting what actually happened at the Gulf of Tonkin, which was the basis for our starting that stupid war. Here is what Wikipedia says:
“Two nights later, on 4 August 1964, Stockdale was overhead during the second reported attack in the Tonkin Gulf. Unlike the first event, which was an actual sea battle, no Vietnamese forces were, however, believed to have been involved in the second engagement. In the early 1990s, he recounted: “[I] had the best seat in the house to watch that event, and our destroyers were just shooting at phantom targets—there were no PT boats there…. There was nothing there but black water and American fire power.” Stockdale said his superiors ordered him to keep quiet about the details of that night.[citation needed]
The next morning, on 5 August 1964, President Johnson ordered bombing raids on North Vietnamese military targets which he announced were retaliation for the alleged incident of 4 August. When Stockdale was awoken in the early morning and was told he was to lead these attacks he responded: “Retaliation for what?” Later, while a prisoner of war, he was concerned that he would be forced to reveal this secret about the Vietnam War.”
Stockdale’s honesty made him ill-suited to be a politician.
No argument here, Orville Hudson. I believe I stated in an earlier post that McCain made no attempt to escape, unlike others who made valiant and brave attempts to do so and were awarded well-deserved medals for their actions. I seem to recall there were several instances where POWs held by the North Vietnamese made daring attempts to escape (some successful) and were deservedly honored for their brave exploits. So I concede that there are instances where a POW can justifiably be awarded a high medal, but it should require something above and beyond merely serving as a POW. And you correctly cite the special case of Adm. Stockdale, which I will address below.
After great resistance, legislation was finally passed in 1985 authorizing a separate Prisoner of War medal. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prisoner_of_War_Medal I hadn't realized how many Silver Stars were awarded to our POWs held by the North Vietnamese. As I noted earlier, I had a friend about 20 years ago who was a POW during the Korean War. I don't recall him saying he was awarded any medals just because he was a POW. I believe the reason so many Silver Stars were awarded to POWs during the Vietnam war was because of the guilt surrounding that falsely started and totally unnecessary war. I came across this piece written in 2008 by someone who was a plebe at the Naval Academy when McCain was a senior and lived across the hall and who was a POW in North Vietnam for three more years than McCain (who was held for 5-1/2 years). In the course of his article, the author states as follows:
"4) John was awarded a Silver Star and Purple Heart for heroism and wounds in combat. This heroism has been played up in the press and in his various political campaigns. But it should be known that there were approximately 600 military POW's in Vietnam. Among all of us, decorations awarded have recently been totaled to the following: Medals of Honor -- 8, Service Crosses -- 42, Silver Stars -- 590, Bronze Stars -- 958 and Purple Hearts -- 1,249. John certainly performed courageously and well. But it must be remembered that he was one hero among many -- not uniquely so as his campaigns would have people believe."
http://www.alternet.org/story/95825/i_spent_years_as_a_pow_with_john_mccain,_and_his_finger_should_not_be_near_the_red_button posted august 2008
So, using the figures above. there were 590 Silver Stars awarded to approximately 600 POWs in Vietnam. I see from his most recent piece that Ron Unz gives a figure of 591 POWs who were released by North Vietnam, which means that virtually every released POW got a Silver Star. (Although, to be fair, it is not clear from the piece cited above whether the released POWs got Silver Stars for other actions unrelated to their time as POWs.) To me that seems a mite excessive and totally inconsistent with the standards set forth to justify the award of a Silver Star (per Wikipedia):
"The Silver Star is awarded for gallantry not justifying the award of one of the next higher valor awards: the Distinguished Service Cross, the Navy Cross, or the Air Force Cross.[4] The gallantry displayed must have taken place while in action against an enemy of the United States, while engaged in military operations involving conflict with an opposing foreign force, or while serving with friendly foreign forces engaged in an armed conflict against an opposing armed force in which the United States is not a belligerent party."
I have previously given McCain credit for refusing early release by the Vietnamese, but he was just following standard procedure. Here is what the author said about that:
"So I, like numerous others, refused the offer. This was obviously something none of us could accept. Besides, we were bound by our service regulations, Geneva Conventions and loyalties to refuse early release until all the POW's were released, with the sick and wounded going first."
According to one press account, "McCain was awarded a Silver Star Medal for resisting "extreme mental and physical cruelties" inflicted upon him by his captors from late October to early December 1967, the early months of his captivity, according to the citation. The North Vietnamese, according to the Navy, ignored international agreements and tortured McCain "in an attempt to obtain military information and false confessions for propaganda purposes." http://usatoday30.usatoday.com/news/politics/2008-05-07-2662742753_x.htm
That seems directly contrary to the lengthy first person account McCain gave to U.S. News back in 1973 in which he admitted that, after just a few days in captivity, he himself offered to provide information to the North Vietnamese in order to obtain medical care for his injuries.
I had to refresh my memory re the late Adm. Stockdale. I vaguely remembered him as a Vietnam war hero who was selected by Ross Perot to be his running mate in the 1992 election. He was nearly 70 at the time (and he subsequently, like Reagan, slowly succumbed to Alzheimer's and died in 2005), and he was ill served by Perot. As a result, he came across as a somewhat comical figure, which masked his true worth.
Here is what his Medal of Honor citation says:
"For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while senior naval officer in the Prisoner of War camps of North Vietnam. Recognized by his captors as the leader in the Prisoners' of War resistance to interrogation and in their refusal to participate in propaganda exploitation, Rear Adm. Stockdale was singled out for interrogation and attendant torture after he was detected in a covert communications attempt. Sensing the start of another purge, and aware that his earlier efforts at self-disfiguration to dissuade his captors from exploiting him for propaganda purposes had resulted in cruel and agonizing punishment, Rear Adm. Stockdale resolved to make himself a symbol of resistance regardless of personal sacrifice. He deliberately inflicted a near-mortal wound to his person in order to convince his captors of his willingness to give up his life rather than capitulate. He was subsequently discovered and revived by the North Vietnamese who, convinced of his indomitable spirit, abated in their employment of excessive harassment and torture toward all of the Prisoners of War. By his heroic action, at great peril to himself, he earned the everlasting gratitude of his fellow prisoners and of his country. Rear Adm. Stockdale's valiant leadership and extraordinary courage in a hostile environment sustain and enhance the finest traditions of the U.S. Naval Service."
Sounds to me that Stockdale acted heroically and fully deserved his Medal of Honor. More importantly, to me at least, was his honesty in later recounting what actually happened at the Gulf of Tonkin, which was the basis for our starting that stupid war. Here is what Wikipedia says:
"Two nights later, on 4 August 1964, Stockdale was overhead during the second reported attack in the Tonkin Gulf. Unlike the first event, which was an actual sea battle, no Vietnamese forces were, however, believed to have been involved in the second engagement. In the early 1990s, he recounted: "[I] had the best seat in the house to watch that event, and our destroyers were just shooting at phantom targets—there were no PT boats there.... There was nothing there but black water and American fire power." Stockdale said his superiors ordered him to keep quiet about the details of that night.[citation needed]
The next morning, on 5 August 1964, President Johnson ordered bombing raids on North Vietnamese military targets which he announced were retaliation for the alleged incident of 4 August. When Stockdale was awoken in the early morning and was told he was to lead these attacks he responded: "Retaliation for what?" Later, while a prisoner of war, he was concerned that he would be forced to reveal this secret about the Vietnam War."
Stockdale's honesty made him ill-suited to be a politician.
Sorry for mistakenly responding in my text to “Orville Hudson” when it should have been “Orville Larson.” My only excuse is that the message was started and largely completed in the middle of the night upon awakening for a few hours. Apologies to Orville Larson.
McCains ties to organized crime:
http://www.wnd.com/2008/02/57354/
[…] in his web-based Unz Review in March was John McCain: When "Tokyo Rose" Ran for President. In 2010, the American Conservative (formerly run by conservative commentator Pat Buchanan) […]
Look, I hate anti-white multiculturalism, mass immigration, the military war machine, washington DC etc. That is why I post on this site.
But jews are basically just whites, and in fact there is a good argument that jews are in some ways the very essence of western culture.
Jews played a big part in the invention of modern science. Modern science is at the core of western civilization.
No, I aint real keen on Israel.
Yes, obviously, jews are disproportionately rich and powerful. But so are white people. And when it comes down to it, 95% of american jews look indistinguishable from white americans.
And you will of course point out that jews are disproportionately members of the liberal establishment. But so are highly educated people. And jews are highly educated.
So get off the jew kick.
Now as to mccain...he is pure evil, and I totally buy into the theory that he is much more traitor than hero.
He really represents the establishment. And that makes him evil.
And I like the theory that most powerful politicians got that way because they are blackmail-able.
Jewish people do not think of themselves as White and they do not vote like Whites.
I’d like to agree but voting patterns certainly do not.
What’s the line” They earn like Episcopalians and vote like Puerto Ricans”
Also even they themselves do not agree that they are White, witness Mike Wallace at .10 to .20 of this vid
Look, I hate anti-white multiculturalism, mass immigration, the military war machine, washington DC etc. That is why I post on this site.
But jews are basically just whites, and in fact there is a good argument that jews are in some ways the very essence of western culture.
Jews played a big part in the invention of modern science. Modern science is at the core of western civilization.
No, I aint real keen on Israel.
Yes, obviously, jews are disproportionately rich and powerful. But so are white people. And when it comes down to it, 95% of american jews look indistinguishable from white americans.
And you will of course point out that jews are disproportionately members of the liberal establishment. But so are highly educated people. And jews are highly educated.
So get off the jew kick.
Now as to mccain...he is pure evil, and I totally buy into the theory that he is much more traitor than hero.
He really represents the establishment. And that makes him evil.
And I like the theory that most powerful politicians got that way because they are blackmail-able.
“So get off the jew kick.”
Go to this web site for 30 days and then get back to me.
https://alethonews.wordpress.com
McCain is the perfect hero for our victim culture. The most famous veteran of a war we lost is a guy who got shot down and captured. This is what young men have to look up to these days: a failed pilot that left his dying wife.
I respect him for going to fight. He could have found a desk job with his family connections. But that doesn't make him a national hero. And his record as a politician has been to serve as lap dog to those with money and power, instead of serving the citizens or the country.
I was cheering out loud when I heard Trump call him out on it. I'm sure I'm not the only one.
“I respect him for going to fight.”
Why?
It was an illegal war of aggression, the ultimate war crime.
[…] Unz has been on this trail for years. Unz is a difficult man to pin down on the Left/Right, Friend/Enemy spectrum. What's […]
[…] nominee a hero? For the time being I will put aside the issue of whether McCain actually collaborated with his captors. Instead I'd like to look at this at a more basic level of what […]
“As in the Holocaust , the insistence of the 6,000,000 number has led to a debate focused on the accuracy of the figures which can lead to a debate whether or not the event even happened at all”
With the Holocaust the number is the event. Nobody believes the Nazis did nothing whatsoever to Jews and others (but mostly Jews are all we care about, for some reason) during WWII. People argue about whether or not the Worst Thing Ever happened, which is the deliberate plot to kill the Jews of Europe on a massive, industrial scale, resulting in millions of murders. Whatever else happened, they may call it “the Holocaust,” too, but that’s not what people think of when they hear the word. If the word was about forced migration, inhumane treatment, starvation, false imprisonment, enslavement, exposure to disease, theft of property, and legal discrimination alone it wouldn’t be a household word.
As for another factor, here's a link to something I published a couple of years ago:
http://www.unz.com/article/no-quotas-no-elite-public-high-school/
“the total stagnation of the field in that era”
The field remains stagnant, shameful hullabaloo over this week’s particle to end all particles notwithstanding.
“If he did commit such awful acts in Vietnam why didn’t W use it against him in 2000 or Obama in 2008?”
Ask Trump. They don’t want bad publicity.
Bush, furthermore, didn’t want anyone talking about what he did during the war. That’s also why he didn’t go after “Genghis Khan” Kerry. Obama has things he’d rather people not talk about, too, though the MSM and establishment figures have run screaming away from talking about his past on their own. I wonder what he’d have to do to make them come up with a single scandal.
Big time politics isn’t a gentleman’s club. It’s also not the cutthroat free for all people pretend it is. They can destroy anyone at any time, I imagine, but they save it for the apostates. After all, if everyone goes after everyone else for everything who’ll be left to run things? Outsiders (that is, heretics)? Those are the ones you burn.
http://www.tinyrevolution.com/mt/archives/002320.html
Ask Trump. They don't want bad publicity.
Bush, furthermore, didn't want anyone talking about what he did during the war. That's also why he didn't go after "Genghis Khan" Kerry. Obama has things he'd rather people not talk about, too, though the MSM and establishment figures have run screaming away from talking about his past on their own. I wonder what he'd have to do to make them come up with a single scandal.
Big time politics isn't a gentleman's club. It's also not the cutthroat free for all people pretend it is. They can destroy anyone at any time, I imagine, but they save it for the apostates. After all, if everyone goes after everyone else for everything who'll be left to run things? Outsiders (that is, heretics)? Those are the ones you burn.
Robert Penn Warren in All the King’s Men :
http://www.tinyrevolution.com/mt/archives/002320.html
- Judge Irwin
[…] as a cudgel" – took upon itself to expose (in its magazine) Bob Kerrey for having "ordered his men to massacre over a dozen innocent Vietnamese civilians – women, children, and […]
It has to make you wonder if McCain, as per his orders from his Communist overlords, threw the election to their younger Communist candidate. Nothing McCain or his defenders can say would make me believe that he isn’t a traitor and a coward. He looks to destroy our borders and defend our enemies.
“You got to lead a duck, son.”
- Judge Irwin
Great novel. Even greater is the biography written about 30 years ago entitled “Huey Long” by T. Harry Williams, a professor at LSU if I recall correctly. Huey, of course, was the model, with considerable embellishment, for Willie Stark, the principal character of “All the King’s Men,” but the real life account reveals what a brilliant man Huey Long was, even if his politics sucked. Great biography.
As a former A4 pilot I have to call BS to the criticism that McCain was unlikely to be injured exiting his plane on the Forrestal. The writer obviously knows nothing about the Skyhawk, other that that it is a relatively small jet. True, it is that, and it sits on a very long landing gear. Thus, entry and egress are normally by a portable ladder. Trying either without the ladder is fraught. I know, I have done it–with some reluctance
.
That aside, the burning flight deck of a carrier is not the place for a pilot untrained in fire fighting. Because of the experience of the Forrestal conflagration, all pilots were required to go through a fire fighting course, which included dealing with a live fire in a training scenario.
As for his war time actions; there is one indisputable fact. McCain voluntarily transferred to another squadron aboard another carrier, to continue his combat deployment when Forrestal left the combat zone. He did not need to do that. In doing so, he became part of the one of the most intense periods of the aerial campaign; and in an Air Wing that suffered the greatest Navy losses of the Vietnam war. Other A4 pilots of my acquaintance, who later distinguished themselves in combat, did not make that move. Many outstanding Navy officers and Aviators were lost or captured during the summer of 1967. It is ludicrous to imply criticism of McCain on that score.
I do not know the facts of McCain’s actions as a POW. I have thought that his behavior has been excessively lauded in the media, and by the McCain political organization, simply because there were so many prisoners who acted with great courage. I do not believe that McCain’s actions were more laudable than those of several others; but, neither do I have credible information to dispute the stories that redound to his credit.
I am not an admirer of John McCain for a variety of reasons; but, innuendo, and mis-statement of fact, should not go unchallenged.
[…] days as a cudgel"—took upon itself to expose (in its magazine) Bob Kerrey for having "ordered his men to massacre over a dozen innocent Vietnamese civilians—women, children, and infants," […]
That aside, the burning flight deck of a carrier is not the place for a pilot untrained in fire fighting. Because of the experience of the Forrestal conflagration, all pilots were required to go through a fire fighting course, which included dealing with a live fire in a training scenario.
As for his war time actions; there is one indisputable fact. McCain voluntarily transferred to another squadron aboard another carrier, to continue his combat deployment when Forrestal left the combat zone. He did not need to do that. In doing so, he became part of the one of the most intense periods of the aerial campaign; and in an Air Wing that suffered the greatest Navy losses of the Vietnam war. Other A4 pilots of my acquaintance, who later distinguished themselves in combat, did not make that move. Many outstanding Navy officers and Aviators were lost or captured during the summer of 1967. It is ludicrous to imply criticism of McCain on that score.
I do not know the facts of McCain's actions as a POW. I have thought that his behavior has been excessively lauded in the media, and by the McCain political organization, simply because there were so many prisoners who acted with great courage. I do not believe that McCain's actions were more laudable than those of several others; but, neither do I have credible information to dispute the stories that redound to his credit.
I am not an admirer of John McCain for a variety of reasons; but, innuendo, and mis-statement of fact, should not go unchallenged.
His transfer to the Oriskiny cannot be proven to be voluntary. The transfer was to keep the former crew members from blanket-partying him to death. How about your comment on the wet start/2 switch prank he pulled which started this (besides the Navy’s horrific decision to overload the planes and with WWII bombs)?
Just curious about the whole “war hero” term as pertains to McCain. Didn’t pretty much every POW give up the kind of information that McCain did or was his confession and subsequent good treatment by his captors somehow excessive/unusual?
[…] John McCain's history and heroism are under fire today for good reason. In 2011 he met with and gained support for Al Qaeda Libya. "McCain called on all nations, especially the U.S., to recognize the National Transitional Council in Benghazi. He said some of the Gadhafi regime's frozen assets should be redirected to the rebels and the U.S. should facilitate the delivery of weapons to rebel fighters." […]
[…] http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-when-tokyo-rose-ran-for-president/ […]
[…] these days as a cudgel"—took upon itself to expose (in its magazine) Bob Kerrey for having "ordered his men to massacre over a dozen innocent Vietnamese civilians—women, children, and infants," […]
[…] is, as I said, a clown. However bad a person John McCain might be(See Ron Unz's article on McCain), it was stupid for him to have made those comments, especially considering he appears to […]
Another thing about McCain - his grandfather, "Slew" McCain was nearly courtmartialed by Navy Secretary Forestal over his role in getting American ships into Typhoon Cobra. McCain was saved by political connections way back then.
McCain has always gotten a lot of media promotion, even before he went to Congress. Probably has more to do with his father covering up Israel's attack on the USS Liberty than anything else, IMO. The only Medal of Honor awarded in a secret ceremony at a Navy Yard. Not 1 in 100 Americans know about it. Ask the average American how long Iran held those embassy hostages and they think it went on for 20 years. Probably think Iran killed a few hundred or more.
However. Why suspect something deep and hidden? George W. Bush and Barack Obama marched across the bridge in Selma and were lauded for what great lovers of humanity. Both of them have responsibility for enormous harm to literally millions of people, including killing, wounding, orphaning, widowing, destroying homes and livelihoods, inflicting unimaginable (for us) terror far, far beyond what any policeman in Alabama did 50 years ago.
It all depends on what the media puts in front of us. Some policeman with a snarling dog or a water hose upsets us. John Lewis got beat up. Terrible. He's still alive and prosperous for many, many years now. Obama's drone killed 7 and 9 year old boys collecting firewood. Doesn't bother anyone who matters.
Traitor John McCain betrayed USS Liberty Veterans too:
http://america-hijacked.com/2012/05/30/john-mccain-calls-american-patriot-a-jerk-for-questioning-him-about-uss-liberty-cover-up/
http://tinyurl.com/mccainussliberty
McCain confronted about USS Liberty cover-up:
McCain Confronted on USS Liberty Cover-up & Media Accomplices:
https://tinyurl.com/mccainconfronted
John McCain Praises Father’s Whitewashing of Israel’s Attack on the USS LIBERTY!:
http://america-hijacked.com/2011/09/02/john-mccain-praises-fathers-whitewashing-of-israels-attack-on-the-uss-liberty/
After the Forrestal fire the first and only uninjured man evacuated from the ship was, you guessed it, War Hero John McCain.
Obama undoubtedly ranks as the most obvious blackmail candidate of all time. Which, of course had a lot to do with why the Zionist chose him to become president.
If the zionists chose Obama for the presidency, they’ve received a very poor return on their investment. Obama is probably the first US president who isn’t a cheerleader/apologist for Israel since it’s (re)birth as a country. Every spokesman for Israel and every supporter for Israel in this country has denounced Obama for the Iran nuke agreement.
I thought jews did their homework before making an investment.
If the zionists chose Obama for the presidency, they've received a very poor return on their investment. Obama is probably the first US president who isn't a cheerleader/apologist for Israel since it's (re)birth as a country. Every spokesman for Israel and every supporter for Israel in this country has denounced Obama for the Iran nuke agreement.
I thought jews did their homework before making an investment.
The Zionist mafia may not have gotten everything they wanted out of Obama, but they have gotten three or four new wars, plus a continuation of the Afghan War as well as a re-continuation of the Iraq War. I suspect Obama is pushing back against Israel about as much as he can dares without incurring the risk of being assassinated.
That money has given the US a constant Israeli-Jewish bribing of US officials and endless wars for Israel.
Obama is a reformed Judaism devotee.
Don’t forget the continued annual billions of US dollars of foreign aid gifted to Israel.
That money has given the US a constant Israeli-Jewish bribing of US officials and endless wars for Israel.
Obama is a reformed Judaism devotee.
The phenomenon of “induced testimony” applies to much of “documented history” as well as to the proceedings of “trials” that contribute to the veracity of that history.
The largest, and today most-influential body of this sort of thing is the Holocaust. The entire narrative was initially conceived and promoted in order to fix sufficient guilt upon the German people to justify the genocidal bombing, invasion (unconditional surrender) and occupation of Germany, with the millions of deaths entailed on both sides.
The mythology, of course, has been picked up by Israel and to some extent by (indoctrinated) Jews everywhere as ersatz religion, and even identity.
The McCain fiasco detailed in this article is the same thing, in microcosm.
Having survived Nazi occupation as a small child and knowing how active my father was in the underground, I was stunned one day to pass a ceremony in our park in which people were given ribbons for their activities in the war. So I told my father. He said “I know these people and they were no where to be found during the war when it counted” So much for ribbons. I always wondered why our doctor, when making house calls would so often stop by our house to see if my father was home (he was a journalist and often away) But when he was home he and the doc spent time together talking. Turns out my father, the doc and a priest were jailed by the SS for underground activities. Like my father, neither the doc nor the priest were given any recognition. My father certainly didn’t seek any. But when the doctor died in 1959 his colleague wrote a very moving tribute to him and mentioned his war time work and how he insisted it be kept private. It was only then that I realized why the doctor was so often at our home.
What I am trying so say here is that the ones that really have a story to tell about McCain are the ones that were there. His fellow POWs. I have never read that any of them had a good word to say about McCain….”Singing like a canary”…..”at least 38 tapes blasting the U.S. and the war”
John Mc Cain is an American traitor….More recent pictures have him in Ukraine together with the Nazi goons Svoboda. Other pictures have him with ISIL/ISIS/IS, (google them) all of which makes John McCain a war criminal. In Germany people like him were hanged.
The man should have his passport revoked, never be allowed to leave this country; never have a microphone or camera in his face. He is a danger to the national security of this country if not an embarrassment.
As far as the American military…every time I see a General on tv giving testimony I ‘d like to know how they managed to make it to General. They sound programmed and absolutely stupid.
No wonder we’ve never won any wars.
Always check who’s doing the talking, what’s their background, were they there?
Question more.
Boris Berezovsky reportedly had the idea of creating a fake democracy in Russia with two parties, one a socialist-democrat one and the other a neoconservative one, where they would pretend to be in opposition and draw off people's energies debating issues of symbolic value. This struck me as being eerily similar to the American system which is clearly based on manipulating the public through spin, fear, lying, focus-group advertising and a constant pounding of the drums. So the question is who really runs things and for whose benefit? Are there 'roundtable groups' hammering out what is going to be done? At this point things become rather murky.
Anonymous wrote, “So the question is who really runs things and for whose benefit? Are there ’roundtable groups’ hammering out what is going to be done? ”
Yes, there are roundtable groups: The Bilderberg bunch, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and other well-documented groups whose influence far exceeds their ostensible authority. Read up on with whom Henry Kissinger has schmoozed: here you will find a who’s who of the top-level “useful idiots” who dance to the puppetmasters’ tune.
The question still begging for an accurate answer is, “and for whose benefit?” I’ve read extensively on this and am not yet satisfied with the answers which have been advanced.
The available evidence does clearly show that the puppet in the White House is merely a top-level “useful idiot” rather than an actual leader. Notice that the favored candidates always go lunch with the Bilderbergers before election time. Watch a Simpsons episode from Season 11, where Lisa becomes “the first STRAIGHT female President of the United States,” having succeeded President Trump. The episode in question dates back to the early 2000′s.
I sincerely doubt that Americans’ votes have been accurately counted and reported for decades. I say this having often worked in polling places in every capacity. Where it all breaks down is when the boxes and polling booth tapes are taken to the central county offices to be fed into the computer… which is already pre-programmed regarding the outcome. Various efforts to accurately monitor this stage of the election process have been defeated by force, fraud and abuse from the local LEOs.
We will not be able to regain our Republic until we retake control of the vote-collection and -counting process.
Do Communists and people in contact with the KGB count?
Add to that Hillary Clinton’s treasonous act of approving and facilitating the sale of a significant percentage of US uranium assets to Russia. Her reward? Become the favored candidate for the presidency of the country she betrayed.
Kiss the Boys Goodbye: How the United States Betrayed Its Own POWs in Vietnam
http://www.amazon.com/Kiss-Boys-Goodbye-Betrayed-Vietnam/dp/1629144495
It is hard to understand how so many in the US media could have ignored this painstakingly researched book by a former 60 Minutes producer and her famous husband.
But….? ….Lady in Red
[…] but well worth the time. One is an extensive essay by Ron Unz of the American Conservative entitled "John McCain: When "Tokyo Rose" Ran for President" which is of particular interest for links to some archival footage that has been cast down the […]
I have heard that McCain was called “flame-out John” because he liked to light-up the planes behind him while on deck. Others have said that McCain CAUSED the Forrestal incident because of this. If true, this would explain his psychological problems. He could be internally rationalizing his actions to himself as he corroborated with Hanoi. Deep down guilt feelings, but consciously always in attack and defend mode.
By the way, does anyone remember the first thing he did when securing the nomination in 2008 at the convention. He immediately flew off to a London fundraiser hosted by the Rothschilds. Were they paying off a debt for the “Liberty” cover-up of his father?
Read Admiral James Stockdale’s book IN LOVE AND WAR to find what real heroism is about. He KNEW that the Gulf of Tonkin Incident was partly a false reading to drum up war actions (he was in air during both the 8/02 and 8/04 incidents) but suffered torture and long, long periods of solitary confinement without giving up this info, for which he later was awarded the Medal of Honor.
Most of the McCain lies and distortions have been covered in the article and the comments.
Here are a few extras:
1) He got a Navy nurse pregnant and the abortion was done at Bethesda
2) Russia flew in a prominent surgeon to tend to McCain’s injuries in Hanoi.
3) Ejecting from a jet in level flight in peacetime gives you time to tighten all your
straps and get in the proper configuration. A tumbling jet spiraling down in flames
not so much. His injuries were caused by a bad ejection and ground impact. The fact
he landed in a lake may have saved his life. Bystanders also beat him up.
4) I spoke with a North Vietnamese general at a Vietnam summit at Texas Tech University. I asked him if McCain was tortured. He replied, “We never touch him, he too important”.
5) McCain allegedly had a room with a view of downtown Hanoi, a desk and an aquarium with
goldfish.
6) McCain returned from captivity weighing more then the day he was captured.
7) There were several groups of POWs who took early release. There was also a “Peace Committee” of collaborators. There were two prominent USMC pilots who were members of the Peace Committee. At the reunion dinner at the White House, some POWs refused to attend if the collaborators were invited.
8) John Kerry’s anti-war testimony before congress was played repeatedly over the PA system at the Hanoi Hilton. Some prisoners did not recognize it as “Senator Kerry” until after the war and they heard him mis- pronounce Gebghis Khan as “Jengiss Khan”.
9) Admiral McCain was at sea a lot. It is questionable if McCain Jr. is actually his real son.
10) McCain made many radio propaganda broadcasts. After the war he asked his father, “Did you hear any of THEM”. The father said no, but in reality he put orders out that those broadcasts were of the absolute highest priority and needed to be delivered to him at once and kept at the highest security clearance (Above Top Secret). It is also believed that the NSA jammed the signal.
11) McCain had a mistress in Hanoi who bore him a son. It is rumored that this son came to the
USA and went to a nice university.
12) McCain was the co-chairman of the POW/MIA Senate Committee (Along with John Kerry).
The committee in 1992 concluded that “There was no COMPELLING evidence that US POWs were left behind at the end of the war”. Senator Kerrey of Nebraska was also a member of this charade.
13) McCain’s wife while he was a POW was fervent in her League of Families POW/MIA activities during the war. On return, McCain dumped her and married a college cheerleader and heir to the Coors beer fortune.
14) McCain did indeed do a wet start that caused the Forrestal fire. He was rapidly transferred
to the Oriskany and another squadron. It takes three years and four million dollars to train a pilot. They should not be used to put out fires. What the Navy learned from this fire was to
never commit more than 1/3rd of your firefighters at any given time. The whole firefighting department had gone into action, several planes exploded and most of the fatalities were
damage controlmen (Firefighters).
15) When North Vietnamese generals and politicians came to the USA in 1992, there are pictures of McCain giving them enthusiastic bear hugs. He was probably whispering, “Keep our secrets quiet”. Why would McCain hug someone who “Tortured” him?
16) McCain’s grandfather was also an admiral.
17) The Aircraft Carrier Forrestal was named after the WWII secretary of the Navy who was trying to warn President Roosevelt that Japan was about to attack Pearl Harbor within hours. Forrestal was jailed by Marines and later died under mysterious circumstances, but I digress.
So many conspiracies, so little time.
18) When Clinton was briefed as a new president he was told that in fact, many POWs were left behind in Vietnam. He was shocked. To his credit, no POWs were abandoned on his watch.
19) There is a Texas congressman who was running for re election and was travelling the State
sleeping on the couches of supporters. At one home, he thanked his host and asked if he could somehow return the favor. The host said, “Yes, my Ucle is a POW unaccounted for in Nam,
could you look into the matter”? The congressman said “I went to a Republican freshman congressional retreat. We went into a room in tennis clothes and no notes, phones or recorders were allowed. They told us we would need party support in order to be re elected. They then said there are 10 issues you will never support or mention. The first one was POW/MIAs left behind in Vietnam. I am sorry, I cannot help you”.
20) People who flew with McCain said he was a lousy pilot and during missions if Migs showed
up, McCain always headed into the clouds to hide from them until his fuel level necessitated his return to the carrier.
21) In 1996, the North Vietnamese Air Minister visited Houston. Continental Airlines let him fly the 747 jumbo simulator at IAH. They also flew him to Vegas and Disney World. The minister’s resume: An Ace pilot who shot down seven American planes. Continental wanted the landing routes to Hanoi Bac My and Saigon Thanh Son Nhut.
22) There are many more McCain stories I could recount, but the fog of memory sets in. In my case it is age and I am entitled, (Not like Kerrey). I was a leader in the veteran POW/MIA movement for many years. I was a close associate of Ted Sampley, Dolores Alfond and Janet Akers, all of whom seemed to have died before their time. It is dangerous to be right when the government is wrong.
I would be glad to reply to anyone interested. I would especially like to hear from you Mr. Unz.
I can come up with more data on McCain if you are interested.
A ton of news stories this month and you are beating up McCain for what happened years ago?
Lay off the spiked cool-aid or stop writing.
Otherwise they'll send a black helo for you.
some folks out here want to see traitors hung for what they have done, and continue to do today: did you miss the commenter who noted that McInsane treats with ISIS, and other Islamic terrorists who have killed our troops? The truth will out, and hopefully will destroy the neo-cons and others in the deep state who push war for the sake of the bankers who finance both sides.
If the zionists chose Obama for the presidency, they've received a very poor return on their investment. Obama is probably the first US president who isn't a cheerleader/apologist for Israel since it's (re)birth as a country. Every spokesman for Israel and every supporter for Israel in this country has denounced Obama for the Iran nuke agreement.
I thought jews did their homework before making an investment.
As the Manchurian Candidate, Obama has admirably brought race relations to their lowest ebb since 1968. Dissension among every victim group never previously imagined has whack jobs everywhere foaming at the mouth like rabid dogs. The descendants of the white European colonists who created this nation are now the go-to scapegoat for everything from not wanting to flirt with fat chicks to blacks murdering each other. Tin-foil hat types like myself sometimes note that all the money and benefits of these operations seem to flow to the chosenites and their tools in our government. By the way, have you ever heard of the ‘samson option’?
[…] Unz has been on this trail for years. Unz is a difficult man to pin down on the Left/Right, Friend/Enemy spectrum. What's […]
[…] about McCain's reputed collaboration with his Vietnamese captors during the Vietnam War. See John McCain: When "Tokyo Rose" Ran for President | What Was John McCain's True Wartime Record in Vietnam? by Ron Unz, Unz.com, March 9, […]
Check out Trunews.com they have the audio of Mccain that was aired in 1969
Ron,
One of McCain’s propaganda tapes has been found. Posted on August 4th, 2016.
http://www.trunews.com/article/john-mccains-1969-tokyo-rose-propaganda-recording-released
With respect to the sons of generals and admirals getting special treatment in the military, I served in the Air Force in the 1980s with a bumbling idiot whose dad was an Air Force general. The idiot was always close to being officially disciplined for poor judgement and careless behavior (including once from me when he served on one of my air crews). However, the idiot always made his promotion gates in spite of repeated career-ruining performance reports. One has to assume his father intervened on his behalf with the promotion boards.
[…] John McCain: When "Tokyo Rose" Ran for President by Ron Unz […]
A very intriguing comment from another thread:
http://www.unz.com/announcement/john-mccains-tokyo-rose-propaganda-broadcast-now-found-and-released/#comment-1523985
Amongst the questions this might provoke is "Do people only get stitched up by federal officials or might there be colourfully varied free enterprise versions out of malice or mischief or motives unfathomable?"
……and what about the fire on the Forestall ?….300 dead thanks to JM
[…] seemingly gotten away with disparaging it is quite astonishing (Trump is not the first person to cast aspersions on McCain's image, but surely he's the first man running as a Republican to do so). It seems Trump is a […]
McCain was a communist collaborator in 1970? So he was a Democrat ahead of his time. He’s always been a RINO and a treasonous bastard, eager to open the gates for the barbarians so they can rape and pillage.
[…] John McCain: When "Tokyo Rose" Ran for President […]
I beg to differ. The problem is indeed McCain. His iron grip on the state party assures that he is impossible to primary out (though his opponents bear some of the blame for repeatedly creating 3- or 4-way primaries, guaranteeing him victory). The inevitable final race is always between him and a whackjob liberal Democrat. Many of us voted for the whackjob this time despite the clamorous voices warning us of Armageddon if the Republicans didn’t retain the Senate. It’s so hard to please everybody, isn’t it? This time, these same voices excused their own voting for McCain by explaining he is unlikely to live out the entirety of his term — a class of wager I no longer make, having lost it twice before with respect to the terminally-cirrhotic Teddy Kennedy.
[…] John McCain: When "Tokyo Rose" Ran for President […]
Hint: Chicago.
[…] know, in part, thanks to Ron Unz's article about McCain's war service. Family friends of Charles C. Johnson's grandfather, who was himself […]
I fantasize that McCain and poof boy side kick ‘Lindsey’ Graham are in a car wreck and don’t survive. Tsk, tsk.
Aug 5, 2016 Senator John McCain The Traitor – Audio Proof
Punk ass fake tough guy John McCain doing his “Tokyo Rose”.
Treason must be in the McCain genes. Recall his father’s cover up of the Israekli attack on the Liberty.
there were no “left over pow’s”
it’s a myth
a few men didnt want to go back to america just like some korean war soldiers who wound up in the north.they liked it better than their past in america
many in vietnam were black who didnt want to face racism again
some of these posters are mentally diseased why i dont like posting!
it's a myth
a few men didnt want to go back to america just like some korean war soldiers who wound up in the north.they liked it better than their past in america
many in vietnam were black who didnt want to face racism again
some of these posters are mentally diseased why i dont like posting!
ragnar…..if you can’t pay attention and read the research, then don’t post drivel.
He does point to an interesting question. What proportionof the total of POWswere black as compared with the proportion who didn’t return? Can you point to the answer to that?
I think the answer is that there were very few black POWs and MIAs. That's because almost all were Naval or Air Force aviation officers. I don't know what proportion of these may have been black half a century ago, but today the number of black Naval aviators is about 2.5 percent of the total. The Air Force figure is probably in the same range.
I did find the story of Donald J. Rander, a black Army CWO captured during the fighting at Hue during the Tet Offensive. His story is very interesting.
Rep. Charles Rangel asked about the few black POWs among returnees in a House Foreign Affairs Committee meeting. I think he didn't understand the nature of the war, believing from his experience during the Korean War that large numbers of infantrymen must have been captured in Viet Nam. But this was not the case.
I can't imagine any reason why the North Vietnamese would have preferentially held back any black POWs they may have held.
Interesting question.
I think the answer is that there were very few black POWs and MIAs. That’s because almost all were Naval or Air Force aviation officers. I don’t know what proportion of these may have been black half a century ago, but today the number of black Naval aviators is about 2.5 percent of the total. The Air Force figure is probably in the same range.
I did find the story of Donald J. Rander, a black Army CWO captured during the fighting at Hue during the Tet Offensive. His story is very interesting.
Rep. Charles Rangel asked about the few black POWs among returnees in a House Foreign Affairs Committee meeting. I think he didn’t understand the nature of the war, believing from his experience during the Korean War that large numbers of infantrymen must have been captured in Viet Nam. But this was not the case.
I can’t imagine any reason why the North Vietnamese would have preferentially held back any black POWs they may have held.
All this beating up on John McCain…didn’t the guy prove his piloting skills and courage by taking on deadly utility lines in close combat over Spain? And he won.
I don’t hear of any other top gun hot shot pilot making similar claims.
Thank you so much for all the information you provide!
I admire your courage and honesty!
My respects Sir!
[…] A MUST READ! http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-when-tokyo-rose-ran-for-president/ […]
[…] A MUST READ! http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-when-tokyo-rose-ran-for-president/ […]
it's a myth
a few men didnt want to go back to america just like some korean war soldiers who wound up in the north.they liked it better than their past in america
many in vietnam were black who didnt want to face racism again
some of these posters are mentally diseased why i dont like posting!
Canute, almost all pows on Nam were Navy and AirForce flyers. Most hroud pounder were KIA. executed soon after capture or died quickly or slowly in captivity. The number of Blacks in flight status was miniscule. Chapppie James was one of the few exceptions. This calls into question your avoid USA racism thesis.
[…] uttering misgivings about his "war hero" status. There appears to be some evidence that McCain's war time record is actually not all it's cracked up to be (that would actually make him especially useful for […]
Maybe they didn’t! How do we know that McCain was actually elected?
Time to end the 17th amendment. Give the states the ability to appoint senators as they have in the constitutional past.
There is an American premise that “we never leave any American military person behind”.
I wish that were true, but it is a bald-faced LIE.
Despite verifiable live sightings of American POWS still held in Southeast Asia, John “songbird” McCain and John “francois” Kerry pushed through legislation that made it ILLEGAL to pursue resolution of these live sightings.
It is a loosely-guarded “secret” that only HALF of our Vietnam POWs were returned. Half of them were held by the North Vietnamese as “bargaining chips”, to be released when promised “reparations” were delivered. Reparations never took place as Congress refused to allot any funds. Thus our American servicemen were condemned to live out the rest of their lives in captivity.
As late as the 1990′s and 2000′s live verifiable sightings of Americans were “swept under the rug”. You see, “normalization of relations” between the USA and Vietnam were “on the front burner”. Admission that there were Americans still held would have derailed McCain’s and Kerry’s “dream”.
Both McCain and Kerry should be indicted, tried and convicted of TREASON with appropriate punishment carried out…
[…] http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-when-tokyo-rose-ran-for-president/ […]
Great article, it touches the core of America’s misery, the press, the money behind the politis but, like most of these articles by men who have the vision to look through 90% of the veil that obscures the truth of America’s policy, it falls short of breaking through and name the real culprit.
America’s media are run by Jews. That’s a simple fact that anybody can derive from the public records of the 7 major corporations that own all of America’s TV stations and newspapers.
Wallstreet is run by Jews. The Democratic party is firmly in the hand of the Jews, most of the Republican party is also in the hand of them, called “neocons” here.
Trump’s administration is mostly run by Jews. Not the positions of Secretary in most cases but their staff and deputies.
This is our real tragedy. Our handlers have made sure that any mentioning of their devious presence is met with unbelief because “Hey you sound just like Hltler and everybody knows he was crazy. No proof necessary”
Add 1 and 1, people, and see what the result is. And you will realize that it has a hooked nose!
Under the heading “Pardons Aren’t Only For the Guilty” Prof Brian V. Kalt writes on p A13 of the 27th July WSJ “Consider Ford’s pardon of Iva Toguri d’Aquino. She had been convicted of treason in 1949 and served six years in prison for broadcastng anti -American propaganda from Tokyo during World War ll as Tokyo Rose. But d’Aquino was no traitor: the case against her was based on perjury procured by federal officials…..”
Amongst the questions this might provoke is “Do people only get stitched up by federal officials or might there be colourfully varied free enterprise versions out of malice or mischief or motives unfathomable?”
In sabotaging the “skinny bill” to repeal Obamacare, John McCain has maintained his record of treachery, at home and abroad.
Some amusing McCain news today. Kind of a bad omen naming a ship McCain after his career.
http://www.breitbart.com/news/u-s-navy-warship-collides-with-oil-tanker-near-singapore-10-sailors-missing/
Garrison references the Forrestal incident.
https://grrrgraphics.wordpress.com/2017/02/21/john-mccain-the-mad-bomber/
What happened over there is difficult to pin down, but upon returning from POW status, he passed a physical and regained flight status as a pilot. Yet after he finished 20 years of service that allowed generous retirement pay, he obtained a 100% VA disability rating allowing him to collect some $40,000 a year tax free too! The LA Times mentioned this when McCain was insisting he was fit to serve as commander in Chief. He now hauls in over $240,000 a year from the Feds for military retirement, 100% VA disability, social security retirement, while all the while working full-time in the US Senate. So is he retired, or disabled, or gainfully employed? He is all three! This is textbook case of abuse and why or system needs reform to protect workers against rich welfare kings like McCain.
McCain’s loyal wife was disabled in a serious auto accident while he was a POW. Soon after he returned, McCain dumped her for a wealthy woman 20 years younger. The Reagans were so angry they never spoke to him again. He then married his new babe before he officially got divorced, so there’s that bigamy thing. I don’t know why any Arizonian votes for this crazed man, especially since he’s a big advocate for open borders. At a union meeting, he told workers illegals are needed because Americans are too lazy to work farm fields, even for $50 an hour. McCain has never labored his entire life, always on the government dole now earning ten times minimum wage worker pay, whose increase he opposes.
McCain grew up wealthy and enjoyed free government health care his entire life, yet thinks it’s nothing commoners deserve. While running for president and attacking the poor a rare good reporter asked how many houses he owned. He was unsure, but thought maybe seven.
Thank for mentioning “The Nightingale” I am ex Naval Intel, and saw it kind of close. In the Navy a lot of stuff gets buried, and I am sure you have it right.
John McCain is obviously a one-man Holocaust.
Six million, or one? It’s much the same thing at the end of the day.
Show of hands, don’t be shy – how many of you voted for McCain in 2008?
I didn’t.
[…] for enemy propaganda. This admiral’s son was eventually released home and a (probably) false narrative of heroism was promulgated as he rose to a seat in the US Senate, while hundreds of his fellow POWs […]