"American Pravda: Breaching the Media Barrier"

A couple of years ago, I launched my Unz Review, providing a wide range of different alternative perspectives, the vast majority of them totally excluded from the mainstream media. I’ve also published a number of articles in my own American Pravda series, focusing on the suspicious lapses and lacunae in our media narratives.
The underlying political strategy behind these efforts may already be apparent, and I’ve sometimes suggested it here and there. But I finally decided I might as well explicitly outline the reasoning in a memo as provided below.
The Mainstream Media is the Crucial Opposing Force
Groups advocating policies opposed by the American establishment should recognize that the greatest obstacle they face is usually the mainstream media.
Ordinary political and ideological opponents surely exist, but these are usually inspired, motivated, organized, and assisted by powerful media support, which also shapes the perceived framework of the conflict. In Clauswitzian terms, the media often constitutes the strategic “center of gravity” of the opposing forces.
The Media Should Be Made a Primary Target
If the media is the crucial force empowering the opposition, then it should be regarded as a primary target of any political strategy. So long as the media remains strong, success may be difficult, but if the influence and credibility of the media were substantially degraded, then the ordinary opposing forces would lose much of their effectiveness. In many respects, the media creates reality, so perhaps the most effective route toward changing reality runs through the media.
Discrediting the Media Anywhere Weakens It Everywhere
The mainstream media exists as a seamless whole, so weakening or discrediting the media in any particular area automatically reduces its influence everywhere else as well.
The elements of the media narrative faced by a particular anti-establishment group may be too strong and well-defended to attack effectively, and any such attacks might also be discounted as ideologically motivated. Hence, the more productive strategy may sometimes be an indirect one, attacking the media narrative elsewhere, at points where it is much weaker and less well-defended. In addition, winning those easier battles may generate greater credibility and momentum, which can then be applied to later attacks on more difficult fronts.
A Broad Alliance May Support the Common Goal of Weakening the Media
Once we recognize that weakening the media is a primary strategic goal, an obvious corollary is that other anti-establishment groups facing the same challenges become natural, if perhaps temporary, allies.
Such unexpected tactical alliances may drawn from across a wide range of different political and ideological perspectives—Left, Right, or otherwise—and despite the component groups having longer-term goals that are orthogonal or even conflicting. So long as all such elements in the coalition recognize that the hostile media is their most immediate adversary, they can cooperate on their common effort, while actually gaining additional credibility and attention by the very fact that they sharply disagree on so many other matters.
The media is enormously powerful and exercises control over a vast expanse of intellectual territory. But such ubiquitous influence also ensures that its local adversaries are therefore numerous and widespread, all being bitterly opposed to the hostile media they face on their own particular issues. By analogy, a large and powerful empire is frequently brought down by a broad alliance of many disparate rebellious factions, each having unrelated goals, which together overwhelm the imperial defenses by attacking simultaneously at multiple different locations.
A crucial aspect enabling such a rebel alliance is the typically narrow focus of each particular constituent member. Most groups or individuals opposing establishment positions tend to be ideologically zealous about one particular issue or perhaps a small handful, while being much less interested in others. Given the total suppression of their views at the hands of the mainstream media, any venue in which their unorthodox perspectives are provided reasonably fair and equal treatment rather than ridiculed and denigrated tends to inspire considerable enthusiasm and loyalty on their part. So although they may have quite conventional views on most other matters, causing them to regard contrary views with the same skepticism or unease as might anyone else, they will usually be willing to suppress their criticism at such wider heterodoxy so long as other members of their alliance are willing to return that favor on their own topics of primary interest.
Assault the Media Narrative Where It is Weak Not Where It Is Strong
Applying a different metaphor, the establishment media may be regarded as a great wall that excludes alternative perspectives from the public consciousness and thereby confines opinion to within a narrow range of acceptable views.
Certain portions of that media wall may be solid and vigorously defended by powerful vested interests, rendering assaults difficult. But other portions, perhaps older and more obscure, may have grown decrepit over time, with their defenders having drifted away. Breaching the wall at these weaker locations may be much easier, and once the barrier has been broken at several points, defending it at others becomes much more difficult.
For example, consider the consequences of demonstrating that the established media narrative is completely false on some major individual event. Once this result has been widely recognized, the credibility of the media on all other matters, even totally unrelated ones, would be somewhat attenuated. Ordinary people would naturally conclude that if the media had been so wrong for so long on one important point, it might also be wrong on others as well, and the powerful suspension of disbelief that provides the media its influence would become less powerful. Even those individuals who collectively form the corpus of the media might begin to entertain serious self-doubts regarding their previous certainties.
The crucial point is that such breakthroughs may be easiest to achieve in topics that seem merely of historical significance, and are totally removed from any practical present-day consequences.
Reframe Vulnerable “Conspiracy Theories” as Effective “Media Criticism”
Over the last few decades, the political establishment and its media allies have created a powerful intellectual defense against major criticism by investing considerable resources in stigmatizing the notion of so-called “conspiracy theories.” This harsh pejorative term is applied to any important analysis of events that sharply deviates from the officially-endorsed narrative, and implicitly suggests that the proponent is a disreputable fanatic, suffering from delusions, paranoia, or other forms of mental illness. Such ideological attacks often effectively destroy his credibility, allowing his actual arguments to be ignored. A once-innocuous phrase has become politically “weaponized.”
However, an effective means of circumventing this intellectual defense mechanism may be to adopt a meta-strategy of reframing such “conspiracy theories” as “media criticism.”
Under the usual parameters of public debate, challenges to established orthodoxy are treated as “extraordinary claims” that must be justified by extraordinary evidence. This requirement may be unfair, but it constitutes the reality in many public exchanges, based upon the framework provided by the allegedly impartial media.
Since most of these controversies involve a wide range of complex issues and ambiguous or disputed evidence, it is often extremely difficult to conclusively establish any unorthodox theory, say to a confidence level of 95% or 98%. Therefore, the media verdict is almost invariably “Case Not Proven” and the challengers are judged defeated and discredited, even if they actually appear to have the preponderance of evidence on their side. And if they vocally contest the unfairness of their situation, that exact response is then subsequently cited by the media as further proof of their fanaticism or paranoia.
However, suppose that an entirely different strategy were adopted. Instead of attempting to make a case “beyond any reasonable doubt,” proponents merely provide sufficient evidence and analysis to suggest that there is a 30% chance or a 50% chance or a 70% chance that the unorthodox theory is true. The very fact that no claim of near certainty is being advanced provides a powerful defense against any plausible accusations of fanaticism or delusional thinking. But if the issue is of enormous importance and—as is usually the case—the unorthodox theory has been almost totally ignored by the media, despite apparently having at least a reasonable chance of being true, then the media may be effectively attacked and ridiculed for its laziness and incompetence. These charges are very difficult to refute and since no claim is being made that the unorthodox theory has necessarily been proven correct, merely that it might possibly be correct, any counter-accusations of conspiratorial tendencies would fall flat.
Indeed, the only means the media might have of effectively rebutting those charges would be to explore all the complex details of the issue (thereby helping to bring various controversial facts themselves to much wider attention) and then argue that there is only a negligible chance that the theory might be correct, perhaps 10% or less. Thus, the usual presumptive burden is completely reversed. And since most members of the media are unlikely to have ever paid much serious attention to the subject, their ignorant presentation may be quite weak and vulnerable to a knowledgeable deconstruction. Indeed, the most likely scenario is that the media will just continue to totally ignore the entire dispute, thereby reinforcing those plausible accusations of laziness and incompetence.
Individuals distressed by media failings on a controversial topic often accuse the media and its individual representatives of being biased, corrupted, or quietly under the control of powerful forces allied with the establishment position. These charges may sometimes be correct and sometimes not, but they are usually quite difficult to prove, except in the minds of existing true-believers, and they do carry the taint of “paranoia.” On the other hand, claiming that media failings are due to venial sins such as laziness and incompetence are just as likely to be correct, and these charges are much less likely to risk a backlash.
Finally, once the media itself has become the primary target of the criticism, it automatically loses its status as a neutral outside arbitrator and no longer has as much credibility in proclaiming the winning side of the debate.
The Advantage of Flooding Media Defense Zones
Individuals who challenge the prevailing media narrative with unorthodox claims are often reluctant to raise too many such controversial claims simultaneously lest they be ridiculed as “crazy,” with all their views summarily dismissed.
In most cases, this may be the correct strategy to pursue, but if handled properly, an exact opposite approach might sometimes be quite effective. So long as the overall presentation is framed as media criticism and no inordinate weight is attached to the validity of any of the particular claims being presented, attacking along a very broad front, perhaps including dozens of entirely independent items, may “flood the zone” of the media, saturating and overwhelming existing defenses. Or as suggested in a quote widely misattributed to Stalin, “Quantity has a quality all its own.”
Consider the example of entertainer Bill Cosby. Over the years, one or two individual women had come forward claiming that he had drugged and raped them, and the charges had been largely ignored as unsubstantiated or implausible. However, over the last year or two, the dam suddenly burst and a total of nearly sixty separate women came forward, all making identical accusations, and although there seems little hard evidence in any of the particular cases, virtually every observer now concedes that the charges are likely to be true.
Suppose it is established that there is a reasonable likelihood that the media completely missed and ignored an important matter that should have been investigated and reported. The impact is not necessarily substantial, and many individuals stubbornly wedded to a belief in their establishment media narratives might even resist admitting the possibility that the media had seriously erred in that particular situation.
However, suppose instead that several dozen such separate examples could be established, each strongly suggesting a serious error or omission on the part of the media. At that point, ideological defenses would crumble and nearly everyone would quietly acknowledge that many, perhaps even most, of the accusations were probably true, producing an enormous credibility gap for the mainstream media. The credibility defenses of the media would have been saturated and overcome.
The key point is that all of the particular items should be presented as reasonable-likelihood cases, and indicative of media shortcomings rather than being proven or necessarily as important issues in and of themselves. By remaining aloof and somewhat agnostic regarding any individual item, there is little risk of being tagged as fanatic or monomaniacal for raising a multitude of them.
My American Pravda Series and Unz Review Webzine as Examples
The political/media strategy outlined above was the central motivation behind my American Pravda articles and Unz Review webzine.
For example, in the original 2013 American Pravda article I raised over half a dozen enormous media lapses, all of them now universally acknowledged: Enron’s collapse, the Iraq War WMDs, the Madoff Swindle, the Cold War spies, and various others. Having thereby set the stage by presenting this admitted pattern of major failure, demonstrating that a considerable suspension of disbelief was warranted, I then extended the discussion to three or four important additional examples, none of them yet acknowledged, but all of them perfectly plausible. Perhaps as a consequence, the article received reasonably good attention including by elements of the mainstream media itself, who are often willing to acknowledge the errors of their class so long as these are presented persuasively and in a responsible manner.
Following that piece, I intermittently produced additional elements in the series, some more comprehensive than others, and am now embarking upon a regular series.
The McCain/POW examples in the series perfectly illustrate the strategy I have suggested above. The Vietnam War ended over forty years ago, the POWs have probably all been dead for decades, and even John McCain is in the very twilight of his career. The practical significance of raising the scandal or providing evidence establishing its likelihood is virtually nil. But if it were to become widely recognized that our entire media successfully covered up such a massive scandal for so many years, the credibility of the media would have suffered a devastating blow. Several such blows and it would be in ruins. Meanwhile, the powerful vested interests that once so vigorously maintained the official narrative in that area are long gone, and the orthodox case has few remaining defenders in the media, greatly increasing the likelihood of an eventual breakthrough and victory.
A similar strategy in broader form is applied by my Unz Review alternative media webzine, which hosts numerous different writers, columnists, and bloggers, all tending to sharply challenge the establishment media narrative along a wide variety of different axes and issues, some of them conflicting. By raising serious doubts about the omissions and errors of our mainstream media in so many different areas, the goal is to weaken the perceived credibility of the media, leading readers to consider the possibility that large elements of the conventional narrative may be entirely incorrect.
For Further Reading
The use of a mass attack on the MSM is occurring now: Wikileaks, FBI credibility and General Cartwright, Haiti and the Cinton Foundation, voter fraud, etc…
And, the MSM is taking serious hits. Great article. I will reread.
I agree with your overall strategy and arguments, but on the Cosby front, I quibble: everything I’ve heard of the Cosby charges makes me think them false, and a product of a vengeful ex-business partner out for blood.
Remember the LA Clippers/Donald Sterling fiasco? It came right after Sterling refused to sell his franchise to a group of investors. Spurned, someone from that deal got his bimbo ex to illegally record his conversations and made a big deal out of nothingness and made the league step in and force the sale. This Cosby accuser thing reeks of the same business-deal-gone-sour.
At the time this mass of accusers became public, Cosby had been working on another TV series (one wonders how many ways putting the name “Cosby” in the title are left). Then, out of nowhere, in a seemingly coordinated attack, one by one women started flooding big media publications with stories.
And all of their stories are one of two things:
1. Hungry young pretty girl pursues Cosby. They all magically “end up back at his house” or in his hotel room despite claiming they were innocent, and he promises to help them with their careers. They sleep with him willingly, and he never helps them.
2. Groupie/stars-in-their-eyes babe goes out with Cosby, he offers them drugs openly, they take them willingly and drink alcohol with them, and then they “can’t remember” anything after that.
Neither of those are rape or sex assault or roofie-ing at all. Just a bunch of women who acted slutty, never got anything out of it, and are now bitter and in denial about what they did. But people aren’t paying attention to those details.
The fact that they all came out together smacks of coordination. The media’s investigative work is quite poor these days; why or how on earth would you find some groupie Cosby banged back in the 70s, let alone the dozens here? Unless some rich business man had already found them—or paid someone to act like them—- and was presenting them to a reporter on a silver platter….
In other words, I think what happened was Cosby spurned a business partner in the development of the latest series, and that business partner went for vengeance. He took a page from the Donald Sterling attack and smeared Cosby with some wild accusations that, upon closer examination, don’t hold water.
But I know you weren’t vouching for the charges in your article, merely making the point that the vast amount makes him seem guilty. It’s about perception.
We could also be more direct about it. At some point, a right wing politician is going to be elected. They can’t hold the monopoly forever. When that day comes it’s as simple as reforming media and academia and skewing them towards favoring nationalism. The conservative establishment just needs to stop being cowards and push the hypothetical leader to do it.
For some reason the above is considered ‘unthinkable’ in American public discourse, but it isn’t in most countries. Why not get with the program? For people who still cling onto notions of a freedom and fairness, do you believe the current media/academia is free and fair? Because those concepts don’t exist in practice, especially not on a nation-wide scale. No right wing bias means left wing bias, and vice versa. So let’s all stop pretending neutrality is a thing and pick a side.
This is the first Internet election, people have an alternative to the legacy media
Credibility is already gone. No point trying to destroy something that is extinct.
What you call “lapses” are not lapses. The media is not clueless.
The media serves Soros and the Clinton dynasty because Soros and the Clinton dynasty are able to mobilize real criminal forces. Not just influence or popularity or money.
Unless you can mobilize a larger criminal force in opposition, you won’t win.
This is a reasonable proposal by someone who has already demonstrated its effectiveness in part and on a relatively small scale. The proposal must now gain more adherents in order to amplify its effect.
Unfortunately, the media goes hand in glove with financial clout and unless and until the national monetary system is overhauled to remove control from a private banking cartel masquerading as a quasi-governmental entity, combating the mass media and entertainment propaganda industry will be problematic at best. Add federally-funded and largely controlled public “education” into the mix, season it with taxpayer-subsidized “think tanks” and we can see that Mr. Unz and the rest of us who prefer an open media environment have a lot on our collective plate. Nevertheless, it’s a fight well worth fighting. Kudos, Mr. Unz!
Ron, Bravo!
I never thought about it this way but you are correct.
The biggest lie of my lifetime is 9/11 and to try to expose this lie is too hard directly.
Only by indirectly discrediting the media will we get anywhere on this.
Interesting, but the difficulty lies in the means of presentation of the unorthodox theory and how it can be widely demonstrated to have at least a degree of validity. Who is going to pick it up and publish the necessary dialogue? Other, of course, than the usual Internet sources which are already doing everything they can – and with considerable effect – the Unz Review deserving a significant and increasing share of the credit in this.
I submit that the US media are already tottering under the burden of having to support the credibility of Hillary Clinton as a candidate for the US presidency – this, as we all here see, is an uphill battle but the fact that Donald remains a threat at all, given the huge and blatant propaganda effort (and, on top of that, a candidate as unpromising as he!), shows the disdain with which the MSM are regarded already. And this doesn’t just include the ‘intelligentsia’: in fact, to the contrary, Trump is getting through to the masses despite the media doing everything in their power to suppress and degrade him.
Now of course in other areas there has been enormous success in promoting the ‘evil Russians’ theme, with ‘Putin as the new Hitler’ (there seem to be so many of them). The vast majority of Americans (and, by the bye Europeans too) have swallowed this whole without even digesting it.
Undeniably there is work to be done but if Donald does make it (and perhaps even if he doesn’t) a blow of the kind suggested in the article, but in a much more vital area, will have been delivered from which the media will not recover too quickly. The strategy suggested can only help to hasten the decline but the MSM will undoubtedly know what’s afoot and employ counter-measures.
I well remember how, in the days of the original Pravda, American media were trumpeted as being the freest in the world – with at least a degree of truth. I haven’t heard anybody say this for decades now so progress is already being made.
Your “Bill Cosby” example can be interpreted in different ways. What if the first few accusations led disturbed or money-seeking individuals to “pile on”, reasoning that most people would believe that “there is no smoke without fire”?
Someone not as tactful as you, me for instance, would say people’s reality.ù
That’s why an anti-establishment enterprise of very light importance as GamerGate received a full Pravda Treatment, “Gamergater” became an insignia of shame along the lines of “fascist” “bigot” and the rest of the list.
And yes, it is a “seamless whole”. Exactly the same cheap deceptive falsities were spread in every outlet, from Wired to The Guardian to the Wa. Post, to WikiPedia, with all of mainstream media keen on joining the main videogame ezines in the vilification.
This was the occasion for many 15-20 year-old videogamers to lose their virginity regarding what WikiPedia, the videogame press, and the general press stand for and their modus operandi.
They will compact themselves into one phalanx, and spread one carefully prepared lie sheet, unchanged from medium to medium, safeguarding the specific medium that went under attack as if the business of all of them were in danger.
Why?
Because they are a seamless whole.
And because, as you pointedly note, they are aware that if one item of deception is exposed, all else is in peril.
If they can say one lie, they can say many lies.
The people whom they supply with reality must never think they can say a lie.
A movement born to expose how the whole videogame press has turned to ad blurb publishing + political propaganda, a political-marketing apparatus, was represented as a bunch of “fascists”, “misogynists”, “losers”, and, of course, uneducated people.
And you still see witness the occasional bullying on the part of Guardian’s palish tech nerds: “GamerGater” has become one of the categories of those who are ugly and wrong.
I think “truthers” get too easily turned into “conspiracy theorists” by… well, theorizing.
Positing an alternative narrative to explain events opens the door to counter attack. At best, the alternative is asked to meet impossible standards of evidence that the original never had to face, and at worst it is ridiculed when it doesn’t meet them.
Instead, a provocative but carefully constructed shopping list of issues that the media failed to research thoroughly regarding an event makes it immediately obvious that they ain’t doin’ da job.
Having failed to execute the most fundamental part of their job, their credibility and the credibility of the narrative they’re peddling take hits.
to change facts on the ground you need to control the flow of infomation in both directions.equal and opposite opposing forces create.if one force is stronger than the other it destroys.you need to provide both the question and the answer.questioning is not enough.
obviously the third way is where the true power lies.both the seen and unseen.
a coin has 3 sides not 2, heads and tails and the edge which is both seen and unseen.
Perhaps the best thing to do is to ignore the legacy media and let it go extinct….it is worthless species of no value in the meme biota world.
Unz Review is a new and independent life form that that has been unleashed….
So, the MSM is the core of them empire. That would make Time Warner etc. the moral eqivalent of the Death Star, and Ron Unz would be our ObiWanKenobi (?). Does that make Trump our Luke Skywalker?
Unz is a jew, so I am not fully understanding why he personally would be against something that gives jews so much power.
Ron, thanks, will have to re-read when I have more time. I can assure you, though, the journalistic and academic literature regarding the distribution of health care is very poor. Whole oceans of wool-gathering crap, to muddle metaphors. Maybe some rhetorical Gresham’s Law at work (“bad rhetoric drives out good rhetoric”), where formal censorship is hardly needed to suppress/distort reality.
If big media is a mouthpiece of the American establishment, which it obviously is, then how can it be “mainstream” unless establishment preferences are mainstream, which they usually are not.
Hint: Corporate media is NOT mainstream. The usual deceivers just want us to think it is so that being the herd animals that most of us are, we go along with whatever they say is fashionable at the moment.
Please stop calling propaganda media “mainstream!”
I think there will always be a hunger for a simplified, unchallenging narrative. Most people reading Unz.com consider deep politics a hobby; it’s a very restricted range. People, smart people, I know in the real world want to have some easily digested, unambiguous, self-flattering ideas served to them every day in small portions that they can take 30 minutes a day thinking about and consider themselves well-informed, occasionally supplemented by a brief nonfiction book. The “mush narrative” that serves that demand won’t ever go away.
Also Wikileaks has done so much that talking about wounding the media without mentioning it seems strange.
That media creates reality for the masses is a given. The purpose of the media is to give its owners more power and control; creating “reality” is part of the game. The most effective route towards changing reality comes from ignoring the media and getting real.
In 2009, when four Canadian writers, journalists, and authors decided to launch an online news and commentary newspaper, “The Canadian Charger”, to challenge the country’s mainstream media owned by CanWest – they’re especially the only Muslim among them, Egypt-born professor Mohamed Elmasry, were hounded by the Israel Lobby and CanWest media dogs.
In the West – 96% of mainstream media is owned or controlled by six Zionist Jew families. It feeds the Westerners, as the former editorial-board editor of ‘The Toronto Star’ Haroon Siddiqui rightfully said, JINGOISM instead of journalism.
https://rehmat1.com/2009/06/09/journalism-vs-zionist-jingoism/
Actually, people need to grow up and understand that “authority” of all types is to be questioned. Especially if that “authority” is promoted by the big boys.
In 1920 Upton Sinclair wrote a fine book, “The Brass Check,” detailing the outrages of American journalism and the media.
The media was pure hogwash then, and it’s worse now. He would have agreed with Twain who said, if you don’t read the papers, you’re uninformed; if you do read them, you’re misinformed.
Is it possible to define “media,” “mainstream media,” and/or “establishment media” with greater specificity?
Does the notional “media” include popular fiction; New York Times best seller non-fiction books; Hollywood; and academia, including public schools at the elementary and secondary level; or does Ron limit “media” to radio, television, newspaper and magazine (print and electronic) journalism?
I am not trying to be facetious here, it is probably closer to 30 seconds.
Thank you for your efforts Mr. Unz.
” suppose instead that several dozen such separate examples could be established, each strongly suggesting a serious error or omission on the part of the media. ”
The internet came along just in time. Perhaps the net was an inevitable consequense of technological progress, but imagine the Orwellian doublethink trap we would be in without it. The internet presents us with countless possible examples of MSM errors along the entire scale of probabilities. It is true that most accounts are not as aloof as your strategy suggests, but, in any case, the individual brings his own aloofness comfort level to any particular issue.
The value of The Unz Review, as I see it, in the greater internet universe of “media criticism”, is that you direct and focus the attack instead of leaving it to the brownian motion of internet anarchy. You do it with good, convincing writers who generally present logical arguments with the “aloofness” you mention. Your topics gravitate towards the most suspicious, most easily attacked MSM errors. Thank you again for your efforts.
My main fear is that the net will become effectively censored. In that scenario, I fear for humanity’s future.
Look at the history of Jews. Jews have risen to power before, but they always lose it because they pursue such evil paths.
Jews at the very top of the food chain pass on unharmed, but the other Jews end up paying the price.
Unz is a smart AND honorable Jew that holds the truth to be most important over all else. He also probably realizes that Jews ruling the world is unsustainable and will bring Jews more harm than good.
Having just finished reading Liddell-Hart’s “Strategy” this article knocks me out!
The theme throughout the book is that the “direct,head-on” attack against an enemy
in a defensive posture almost never succeeds. The “oblique” is the way to go,even if it is
only to throw the opponent off balance and disguise efforts and approaches elsewhere.
Fantastic read to start off the week,Sir. Thank you.
The Canadian press is utterly pro Islam, they fall over themselves to endlessly virtue signal how it is a religion of peace, how wonderful Muslims are and that Canada must let in millions of Muslims. Your narrative does not match the reality one bit, the jews overwhelmingly support mass immigration of Muslims because they are mostly non whites, and this non white vote is what gives them political power.
@Unz
What if the means to access and distribute the truth becomes out of reach of the populace?
It used to be that the Internet was truly free before Google, Facebook, and Twitter bought out everyone else.
Now that the Internet has been consolidated just like the print media and the TV media, what’s to keep the powers that be from controlling the truth through the internet?
Your site could be shut down or targeted by the government or unindexed from Google.
No hope department: ever wonder why the large jooie internet providers out of CA are so cunty and pc and even worse than the jooie tv/print outfits working out of NY? Yahoo is being sued by a male staffer who claims the entire male editorial staff was replaced with females at the behest of CEO Marissa Mayer (jooie). So 28 year millenial bisexual twats dictate what appears in the verticals…..vismins (visible minorities) appear in every pic, lots of diet/celeb/tit cancer stuff, faggy niggery sports for the so-called “men”, daily trump bashing, etc etc. Idea: give every jooie 1 million dollars to permanently move to israel…..would only cost 6 trillion dollars and would be well worth it.
Amen to that!
Ron,
The right wing’s generations-long attack on the media has been quite successful. Or had been. But it has become TOO successful. And your push to overthrow it even more is counterproductive to your own goals.
You see, when you destroy the reputability of the media, what do you replace it with? A more focused “institution” of websites and small time media outlets? But what happens when those outlets begin to report facts that people don’t like? Destroy their reputability and go to new sites!
You can get away with this as long as there isn’t much distance between what people want to hear and what they need to hear. When that happens, there’s no way to correct them, no reputable depository of facts to settle factual disputes. The right wing is currently awash is a sea of nonsense and it’s getting worse. Your own site hosts people who think the Sandy Hook parents are paid actors and that CGI airplanes hit the Twin Towers. The right wing media consumer today is nothing but a toddler who demands to be fed only things that confirm and reconfirm his worldview. Thus, Hillary must be having seizures and FEMA death camps are being built and, of course, POLLS ARE RIGGED.
And now it seems the terrible candidate chosen by the right is incapable of righting course, because, like his followers, he thinks he’s winning. The “polls are skewed”! No one remembers or cares that the exact same arguments preceded an Obama victory in 2012. And after the election there will be more fracturing, with some people choosing websites that detail the “stolen” election, while others refuse to stray that far from reality.
And then you have real problems, because the farther you go, the less able you are to bring in new members of your movement. And conservatism is aging to death as it is. (The left certainly suffers from similar problems, but it’s not nearly as bad since their is little erosion in media trust.)
Why would a liberal like me even tell you this? Partly because I think it’s unfixable. The right wing base is just a delusional mess. But part of me does want it fixed, because you get better ideas on how to fix problems like climate change when honest conservatives grapple with the issue too. And it would be nice if, when Republicans do gain power, as they will somewhere, that they aren’t completely compromised by delusion. Their bad enough already.
I have to get back to modelling CGI airplanes and planting explosives for the next inside job. It’s tough work, but somebody has to do it.
hear, hear!
I agree
there were of course Saddam’s WMD, MH17, Benghazi and Assad’s “chemical weapon attack” to name just a few, but the central lie of this century, the lie that is intended to make this century even more horrific than the last one; is 9/11.
Indeed, it is out of 9/11 that all these other lies emanate, because were it not for that pivotal and central lie (and the singular crime itself), then all these other lies and crimes (and assorted atrocities) would have been mute. They would never have happened.
Imagine if the world had the Internet back in 1915, and as soon as the Lusitania had been sunk, that it was exposed for all the world to see that she was filled with armaments and that her crew and passengers were cynically being sacrificed by the allies in order to drag the US into the war on England’s behalf. Perhaps the Balfour Declaration might have been leaked by a Wiki-type organization, and just as with the “Syrian chemical attack”- that was debunked within hours or at least days, that the world would have known that this ship being sent into harms way was a treacherously contrived pretext for war, and then perhaps America might not have marched in, and Germany and England and France would have signed an honorable peace treaty. and prevented hundreds of thousands of young men from being slaughtered in the muddy and bloody trenches of Europe. And, more to the point, would have averted WWII- with all its consequent horrors and repercussions.
If we denizens of the Internet can somehow manage to muster and use the truth to thwart the assorted fiends hell-bent on wars, -and terrorism and atrocities writ large upon the Middle East and Eastern Europe -[and an Orwellian nightmare for all eternity]- while destroying our nations here in North America and Europe, then I suspect that would be a worthy accomplishment, and indeed, it’s why I participate here.
I’m very glad to see that this effort to expose lies and liars is shared by our host. And I again acknowledge my gratitude at his having provided this forum to be available for this critical aim, among others.
Kudos to you sir, and as I’ve said before…
God speed
Also, I don’t know how great this strategy is. If you tell everyone that your intent is to discredit and destroy the media, I doubt you get taken seriously. But A+ for openness.
lol
LOL!
The first sentence of your second paragraph is right on, but how do you envision that happening?
As we’ve learned, the world is ruled not by justice and morality, but by money and power, and money buys power. Without some ugly and bloody stuff most of us don’t want, unless you want to prove Chairman Mao right once again.
Damn good posting, Boris!! Kudos. I hereby take back, oh, say 50% of the mean things I’ve said about you.
So basically you are telling us that you are a defeatist. What is your solution? Not everyone is a defeatist.
And, for what it’s worth, though your criticism makes a little sense, it goes too far. You dismiss too much out of hand
For example, Hillary Clinton is having seizures. I am relatively convinced that she has a form of multiple sclerosis. I base this diagnosis on her general weakness, her disconjugate gaze, her odd dresses to conceal her adult diapers, the photos that show her leg bag because she is incontinent of urine, and her seizures – which are documented in at least two videos of unusual head and eye movements and other videos documenting staring spells which are also a type of seizure. These symptoms have occurred over time which is also one of the tenets of diagnosing multiple sclerosis. Her prognosis is poor. People with multiple sclerosis also develop cognitive problems. It is interesting to note that over time Hillary has become much more violent in her political life.
Okay, fine. I’m sure that’ll work.
Question: At what point in time, and through what agency, do you plan to prevent those with wealth and power from, not just “promoting”, but actively conditioning the citizens, particularly the young in the public schools, to believe that authority is NOT to be questioned?
Err, the English-language Wikipaedia (the original) was only briefly what may be called ‘free’.
Yet morons cite their articles on contentious topics without a second thought, as if it somehow proves something.
It is always possible to vote with your feet (or hands on keyboard, touch screen), and completely ignore faescesbook and mondo del twit.
Admittedly, it is harder to completely avoid Google, not that I ever willingly use their search engine cum tracking machine.
It does irritate me, when I am having a pleasant conversation with someone the question ‘Do you have the faescesbook or twit account?’ and my ‘No, and I never will.’, often terminates any connection, instant unpersonhood. An e-mail address and phone number (and even business card with both plus real address) just won’t do.
On the other hand, people increasingly seem to understand and share my attitude. … or maybe just an example of
birds of a feather.
Absolutely. Pretending that the probability that 9/11 was in one sense or another an inside job is only 70% or 50% or whatever is inane.
Such talk gives cover to the endlessly lying bastards at the NY Times, the (Toronto) Globe and Mail, the Guardian, the BBC etc. There’s virtually no room for uncertainty about many of the media-backed Bush/Clinton lies about 9/11. Anyone who argues otherwise is simply ignorant, stupid, a brainwashed dupe who cannot think at all, or a liar trying to provide the lying media with a fig leaf of plausibility.
MSM will always retain it’s cloud as long as the avg people still get their news from tv/newspapers. that is a hell of alot of old people. this change would take at least 20-40+ years.
and the powers that be are already taking over new news sources like reddit. I am not optimistic about the majority of the populace. we still have about 45% of american adults who believe in angels. that is alot of gullible people who are easily influenced.
MSM would always be there, just take on different forms after tv/newspapers finally bite the dust.
The major media is owned by the billionaire class and reflects their interests as well as those of their managers and those further down the food chain dependent upon them in some way. Academics, aspiring writers and others seeking the spotlight so as to earn money and become known as public intellectuals realize that pleasing the .1% is their pathway to fulfilling that goal. Most of those in public life who are influencing almost everyone are brought to us via the media and as such are artificially created media persona. Reviews gush about how someone’s book is the work of a genius and sales climb as a result. Technology has brought us the internet whereby information and views can now be shared without having to go through the gatekeepers, a situation I expect the government will try to get around to fixing.
When one goes down the list of American history and cultural legends and examines it all in detail then what happens is that it all turns out to be something different. It’s all one-sided, distorted and even faked. We’ve all been spoon-fed a narrative that’s mostly baloney. It’s time to start ripping off the covers. One problem, of course, is the inherent lack of curiosity and information seeking of the average American. Much of the sway of the media is due to these shortcomings and there’s no real incentive for them to wise up the chump customer public.
It never ceases to amaze those on the right AND left who believe in this media cabal, that the “little people” are so helpless to do anything about it, that there are lies everywhere and thus no one is able to trust reporters or blog writers, especially “lefties”.
My suggestion is simply…grow up. Mainstream stories contain truth. Mainstream stories contain facts. Mainstream stories have legitimacy. As a reader, use your analytical skills to discern the subjectivity and the bias from multiple stories from different outlets on the same issue, take out the relevant truths, and formulate a reasoned opinion, rather than state unequivocally the media has been bought and sold to the highest bidder and thus I do not trust ANYTHING and EVERYTHING they produce.
The term is called “learned helplessness”.
It is more a statement of purpose than an article this time, but well said, done, and intentioned, Mr. Unz.
it worked once..
“The Canadian press is utterly pro Islam…”
Is the Canadian press also pro-Russian? Your post suggests that Canadian MSM is separated from US MSM. Hard to believe.
“Canada’s Liberal Gov’t Joins NATO’s War Escalation” by ROGER ANNIS:
http://www.counterpunch.org/2016/07/15/canadas-liberal-govt-joins-natos-war-escalation/
This is an interesting article. I am all in for attacking the LLSM and destroying them, but I don’t know how that is going to be truly effective until you remove their financial resources. ATT has just made an offer for Time Warner. We need to start using anti-trust laws to destroy the corporate oligarchy’s ability to control the media. We also have to destroy the corporate oligarchy. One way to do that is to reform campaign finance laws. Corporations cannot vote, and they should not be allowed to donate money in any form to any political organization and PACs should be illegal.
Until you reform the finances you will not kill the beast.
An interesting article but I think that there are some aspects missing and maybe some more constructive ways of looking at the issue.
The article is framed around techniques to attack the MSM, breech the walls, so to speak, and achieve a more “Fair and Balanced” reporting once the MSM castle has been captured.
In reality, the whole view seems too static, while the real battle may in fact be bypassing the fortress. MSM readership is falling, the age profile of its readers is rising, and much of the action is moving online where the MSM is not having a great success. The uncomfortable discovery (for them) is that online readers spend more time on comments than articles, with contrary voices being traditional poison to successful propaganda (ask the Catholic Church) – and if they try to solve the problem by banning comments or heavily censoring them, their readership evaporates.
In metaphorical terms, MSM readers are still reading by murky gaslight, while others are choosing the greater clarity and illumination of electricity.
One can also fit the MSM into the useful context of Self Interest. Journalists come out of schools/academia that have spent the last four decades pushing a heavy SJW/white guilt narrative, so articles along these lines are part of the (safe) middle class ambience. There was a recent reference in the Washington Post to this with regard to Europe: “Katie Hagstrom, chairman of Republicans Overseas in Sweden, says it’s much the same in that Nordic country — one should not stray from a supposed “opinion corridor” there “if you want to be accepted, promoted, liked.”
It’s true that there’s a kind off institutionalized leftism in Western Europe, represented by Hollande and Merkel, that defines respectability. It’s respectable to welcome large scale Moslem immigration and also to ignore or lie about their almost total failure to integrate in places like Sweden and Germany, although, having said that, the failure and the problems are now so plain to see, that the “respectable common ground” seems to be shifting and the middle class are moving to the right (at least in private and after a few drinks).
Also, since most journalists need money, even if they realize that they’re writing propaganda it’s still mostly OK.
Then there’s the MSM publishers/owner’s Self Interest. There’s a financial side, but that can be taken care of, since the real issue is control of the SJW/white guilt narrative, and they are essential for this. If a society like the US has 120.000 families who control the same wealth as the lower 90% of the population (source: David Stockman), this is spectacular inequality by any standard, and it is safe to say that it is dominated by Special Interests, in other words it is governed by a Predator-Prey relationship.
Predators, like wolves, are more successful working as a pack, and the weaker the herd, the more opportunities they have to pick off suitable targets, chasing and harassing the herd, dividing it and moving it onto bad terrain to facilitate the attack. In human terms the tactics seem to have the same aims, as society is weakened, confused and disorientated, eventually rejecting its own unifying symbols while learning to praise the looters who may choose, if they wish, to take it over completely with some philosophical “ism”. There’s a long history of internally weakened societies being crashed, running from the Byzantine Christian Middle East (terminated by Islam), through Czarist Russia (terminated by Bolshevik Jewish radicals) to Weimar Germany (terminated by National Socialism).
On this reading, the MSM are a key component of the wolf pack, aiming to weaken Western society sufficiently for a totalitarian takeover, so resistance is through unity and taking back centers of power with a higher force (assaulting the whole castle), with an interesting potential grenade over the wall being a full independent military investigation of 9/11 with the power to detain and question anyone from Bush on downwards (MSM sidelined until the results are published).
Who uses yahoo? One has to plow through numerous ads before finding the information. Plowing through the ads just takes too long. I always use google. Whatever google’s politics, it’s a quick way to the information. Yahoo is just ads.
If you’ve not already read it. I recommend Ellen Brown’s book Web of Debt. The issue is too complex to go into here, but if it isn’t carefully examined and the system not reformed, then a confrontation between those who benefit and those who do not is almost inevitable. The current US election is a dress rehearsal of sorts.
If by proving Chairman Mao right you mean his observation about the origin of political power, I’d hope things don’t come to that; but they might at some point. I’d be tempted to say that even if complacency about the outrageous crime that is the central bank monetary system continues, economic events will eventually cause conflict. Better to start at once with some sort of plan before circumstances force a chaotic change.
Hey, S2C! Your post reminded me of a pretty good summation of the globalist agenda, in relation to Media, Psychology, and Culture Creation, which I read recently and I think makes for a good addendum to this great article by Mr. Unz’s :
http://www.globalistagenda.org/culture.htm
Ron,
As you’re aware, in July 1996, the Mainstream Media (MSM) joined with the Department of Justice including (CIA & FBI) and N.T.S.B. in a criminal cover up of a S.A.M. & its having downed T.W.A. Flight 800.
This criminal subversion of justice resulted in 230 dead, crushing of evidence, and vilification of eye witness reports to the extent of an American arrest.
For me, the TWA 800 coverup gave the U.S. government & MSM excellent coordinated practice in preparation for the larger cover up of who did 9-11, how, and why.
With the mass casualty downing of Flight 800, fear and confusion kept vulnerable Americans at bay and looking for answers from on high (President Clinton) and an aggressive MSM probing into the crime. They got nothing but obfuscation and a bitterly distorted reason for the plane crash. (Note: Even Boeing, TWA 800’s manufacturer, carefully disavowed the official reason for the plane crash)
From that point on, the D.O.J., MSM outlets, and the Clinton administration should have been charged with mass murder cover up. Instead, the American “Sheeple” were given a Congressional impeachment process and perpetual MSM coverage of “The Starr Report.”
W.T.F.?
After critical ‘hands-on’ practice harvested during Flight 800’s cover up, the “granddaddy” of them all, the sulfur smelling 9-11 cover up became a rather routine situation of “we’ve been there, done that!”
Moving deftly forward, the J.C.S. unjustly deemed the 9-11 “who dunnit” target as noncombatant Khalid Sheik Mohammad, and he incredibly never faced civilian trial and never got to explain to Americans exactly how he managed the Greatest Story never Told, 9-11. (At least Lee Harvey Oswald got to say on American T.V., “I’m a patsy”)
If web site operators plan to wage war on the lying MSM, then there’s a necessity to really fight back; CYBER UNITED. To start a national addiction-recovery process, MSM detoxification is a good 1st Step. A Nancy Reagan resuscitation, “Just say no to Fox, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC”? There’s a stockpile of yellow journalism evidence available to go after the Big 6 as legally accountable & complicit with cover up of U.S. state sponsored terrorism against Americans, namely Flight 800.
No doubt, it’s too late for American emancipation from the undemocratic (1%) rule by either Hillary or Trump. However, Ron, your truthful WORDS are likely to go either “up” as motivational or “down” as prophetic. Thank you for the bold trying.
The corporate media as a tool of the Oligarchy is rapidly losing its value. When they can no longer control us by whispering in our ear they will resort to other means. Normal people want peace. Resistance is not peace nor is slavery. We have this perpetual conflict because of a flaw in human nature.
I fail to understand the logic here, I never once mentioned the US MSM, which is pretty much identical. Both are pro Islam and anti Russia, that is because they are anti white. Being pro Islam almost always means one is anti Russia.
Yeah, like Sadam’s nukes, accepted on the word of Rafid Ahmed Alwan al-Janabi, aka CIA informant, Curveball.
But now trusty Curveball has proved to be a liar, the media spin the lies about Saddam’s nukes as as an intelligence failure — wasn’t our fault the story was complete bollocks that led to at least a million casualties and millions of people driven from their homes. No way could we have known. Only crackpot bloggers who need to “simply …. grow up” figured it out at the time.
Then there were Saddam’s drones of death, of which we were warned by, among others, Rupert Murdoch’s trusty media outlets and the Washington Post. Then there were the mobile biological weapons labs of which we learned from the entire Western media. Plus Judy, Aluminum Tubes, Miller and her story about Saddam’s nukes and missiles.
So yes, “Mainstream stories contain truth. Mainstream stories contain facts.” But they also contain lies and complete fabrications. And the lies and fabrications are across the board when necessary to launch the next war of imperial aggression.
Sure it happened just like this, crash physics be damned:
These are not exclusively, or even particularly, right wing views.
“Both are pro Islam and anti Russia…”
You mean, the wars in the Middle East are the acts of brotherly love? And the Kagans (including the ghastly Nuland-Kagan) and other David Brooks are anti-Russians but, at the same time, they are ardent Islamophiles?
Stop stealing my schtick. 😉
You mean CanWest owned by Zionist Jew Izzi family which owns 70% of Canadian media including the piggish National Post – hate Jews but love Hamas?
You’re not the only moron who believes Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau married to a Turkish-French Jewish woman – is pro-Iran even though he has not establish diplomatic relations with Iran fearing he might be assassinated by Jew Defense League, a terrorist group which is banned in the US and Israel – but exists in both Canada and France.
https://rehmat1.com/2014/05/25/jewish-lobby-justin-trudeau-is-pro-iran/
Well, I don’t know the other parents of the so-called victims of Sandy Hook shooting – but Jewish kid Noah Pozner and his parents were for sure good actors. Because the kid died second time on December 16, 2014 – thousands miles away at a military-run school in Peshawar in Pakistan.
https://rehmat1.com/2015/12/13/noah-pozner-us-jewish-boy-who-died-twice/
Can West, owned by the Asper, not the Izzi, family, went bust years ago. The National Post, or the Putz, as some in Canada like to call it, is now owned by the rather small media company, Post Media, which is probably headed for its own bankruptcy soon. Can’t imagine why you call NaPo “piggish.” The standard edition is only about six pages long.
It is absolutely clear that that the majority journalists are political activists now. The wikileaks releases clearly points out that they overwhelmingly support Hillary, both in giving her money, voting for her, giving her scripted interviews and campaigning for her. The US media has no legitimacy because it exists to be the voice of the status quo, unless you sincerely believe that is what it should do. If you believe it is legitimate then so is Xinhua it has exactly the same incestuous relationship where the path from Xinhua to government and vice versa is a revolving door.
As for the left wingers that complain about bias, this is ridiculous, what do they the complain about ? Fox News, and not even all of Fox news, just some selected people that work there, besides that is there anything else ? Now compare that to all the others, all are left wing, all speak with exactly the same leftist narrative.
Waste of time, really, debating with RudyM. Consider his argument:
Rudy M, is one of those amazing people who think that by simply stating an argument that disagrees with the mainstream reportage proves that the person stating it is an idiot. Obviously, therefore, offering actual evidence that contradicts the mainstream view only reinforces RudyM’s conviction that you’re a nut.
One thing one can say for RudyM is that his style of debate is very economical. He doesn’t have to prove a thing, since any evidence that contradicts his Mainstream-s0urced opinion is by (his) definition sheer craziness.
Pardon my French, Ron:
“De l’audace, encore de l’audace, toujours de l’audace…”
“Hi, my name is Ron Unz, and I aim to take down the entirety of the mainstream media.”
First, thank you Mr. Unz for this website. I have spread the word about it to anyone who would listen.
You’re absolutely right regarding the mainstream media. It is American Pravda. That’s the same term I’ve been use for it as well.
To those who I talk politics with on either the right or the left, my argument is: look at how blatantly wrong the msm has been on the Iraq war, the Vietnam war and the housing bubble just to name the most obvious. I ask how can you still use the msm as your source of information? Sometimes I get through and sometimes I just get a blank stare.
One other argument I use regarding information is if you want to know the truth about something, don’t ask those who advocate it, but those who are against it.
Ultimately, I think that what will change things (and maybe not for the better) is when America gets a bloody nose in a military engagement, similar to what brought down the generals in Argentina with the Falklands.
Keep up the good work!
TV news is already dead. The audience has an average age in the 60s. They will continue to find alternate sources and simply just pass away. The key is defending the Internet and creating alliances to create a network of hosts that rival larger media.
A new news platform should also look to leverage smart phones in the “America’s funniest home video” sense.
They support mass immigration of Muslims, they never talk about Islam other than generic PC fighting terrorism terms and they will absolutely speak out against anyone who opposes Islam. That makes them Islamophiles.
RudyM seems to agree with you. He is quoting another commenter, Boris, with whom he disagrees on the point quoted.
“That makes them Islamophiles.”
1. The mass immigration of Muslims from the Middle East is akin to mass immigration of refugees during WWII. There is no difference between Jews fleeting Nazis during WWII and Muslims fleeting the US/NATO-conducted “democracy on the march” in the Middle East. Only a very naive person could suggest that people would abandon their native lands (like the formerly prosperous Libya) and embark on a dangerous trip (many travel with their small children) to a foreign country because of some imagined encouragement of the migration by Ottawa and DC. The EU is reaping the fruit of the victorious bombardments accomplished in the Middle East on orders from Sarkozy the Gargoyle, Blair the Pious, and other European vassals of DC.
2. There is indeed the “generic fighting of terrorism” because certain terrorist groups are useful for the Empire of Fed. Res. & Israel’ plans. Hence the Israel’s preference for ISIS as compared to a sovereign Syria. (You may want to consult your Haaretz on this topic). The story of “moderate” jihadis and the scandal of the US support for Al Nusra Front and such prove the point of cynical use of terrorism by the West.
3. “…speak out against anyone who opposes Islam.” – You mean the sudden tender care by Mrs. Clinton for certain American Muslims? Come on. She has entered the world history as the Butcheress of Libya and she is aspiring to become a Murderess of Syria. That Clinton sees no daylight between the US’ and Israeli interests is hardly a convincing sign for Islamophilia.
Well, I’m having a hard time believing that a porn star would refuse $10,000 to go on a date with a billionaire.
Where’s the logic in that?
Hilarious:
http://www.fort-russ.com/2016/10/the-putin-phenomenon-and-western-media.html
“The political elite of the US, Germany, the UK, and other countries themselves are raising Putin’s rating in ratio to their own disapproval ratings. The ordinary person often thinks of the principle “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” and his own hatred and distrust of corrupt and deceitful politicians turns into support and sympathy for the Russian president.
Paradoxically, the more that the media criticizes him, the more laymen come to like him, seeing him as a superhero defying the global establishment. And it is Hillary Clinton, CNN, and The Economist that have worked on this superhero image.”
Oh, OK. Thanks for the correction and apologies to RudyM.
So it`s Boris who thinks contradicting the MSM is, alone, proof of craziness, a position difficult to differentiate from that of one of Cass Sunstein`s agents of cognitive infiltration.
Sounds like Trump
As far as I can tell from looking into this admittedly bizarre situation, the picture seems to have been originally used by the BBC and subsequently spread over Pakistani social media without anyone looking too closely, though nothing is certain about it. Barbara Mikkelson of snopes seems to have put no effort at all into researching the story, which annoys me because reading the snopes.com page on the issue was rendered a waste of time. Nevertheless, I don’t think it goes to prove a conspiracy or deliberate fakery. News sources get pictures (and stories) wrong all the time by pure stupidity and carelessness. Remember the time the Max Planck Forschung accidentally ran an ad for a Hong Kong strip club on their front cover? Apparently the editor was just too lazy to ask anyone who knew Chinese.
But given the massive attention shown when school shootings happen, if any of them actually were faked I wouldn’t expect the news people to be in on it; there are just too many.
News reporting has always been awful, mostly because reporters are heavily biased, easily misled, and far too sure of themselves; I think deliberate misrepresentation, while it definitely occurs, as attested by this whole site, is a lot rarer. “Remember the Maine!”
Disagree.
There is all the difference in the world: the Muslim migration is provoked — pushed out of their homes — by third parties — Anglo-zionists — as a weapon to destroy the receiving countries. In contrast. the Jewish “mass migration” was a push-pull affair.
The “mass migration of Jews fleeing Nazis” was directed and orchestrated by zionist Jewish leaders at the highest level — Louis Brandeis, in concert with “international Jews”, well in advance of any alleged holocaust plan or threat. This scheme also encompassed the plan and intent to destroy, but the target of destruction was the state from which Jews were directed to flee, that is, Germany.
That directive was in accord with zionist ideology, as implied by Theodor Herzl in Der Judenstaat and as specifically explicated by Vladimir Jabotinsky in a speech in 1935, as one of the three major goals of the zionist project in Palestine; namely, that “all Jews in the diaspora should migrate to Palestine.”
It is a reasonable hypothesis that Brandeis’s directive encompassed a dual objective: in addition to the “ingathering of the diaspora to Palestine,” zionism shifted its center of control from Weimar Germany, where Jewry’s attempt to dominate German economic, cultural, and political life was rejected by the native German populace, to the USA, where the financial and political ground had already been prepared during the Wilson administration, with the creation of a central bank along the plan of Paul Warburg, and where Jewish financiers and other agents of influence gained broad representation in the Franklin Delano Roosevelt administration — and judiciary.
Chris Hedges has observed in several speeches that the “USA is now Weimar.” That is not a strange coincidence, it is a plan.
I have heard people call in to talk shows recently commenting how the “right” does the public at large a disservice by referring to the media as the Mainstream Media. The complaint being that calling them Mainstream is in effect saying they are representative of the majority of the people. Also recently, I have heard the term Legacy Media being used in lieu of Mainstream Media. In fact, several commenters in this thread have used it. It must be catching on. And, I must say, it is a very apt moniker. In addition, it carries a definite negative connation. I would encourage the writers here at Unz, Vdare, Taki’s Mag, and other like minded sources to use this term (or similar) whenever possible.
Brilliant Stuff !….and the FACT that Television and NewsPapers are Slowly but SURELY being REPLACED by the Internet Media does NOT spell good news for the MSM….WE CANNOT TRUST THE MAIN STREAM MEDIA, that is for SURE ! People are SLOWLY but SURELY realizing it…..one of the CORNERSTONES of Democracy as been DEMOLISHED from inside….is it GOOD?
Friend, you ASSUME a whole lot, dont you? the next POEM you will send us will certainly be about the Deplorables, huuuuum?…….the FACTS ARE; never mind those “Right Wing Lunatics” who “believe” in Conspiracy theories about 9/11, about Sandy Hook or WHATEVER…..there is a VERY SERIOUS ISSUE in all of this CORRUPTION of Main Stream Media and its VERY REAL….It got the attention of EVERYBODY (probably all this DECEIPT started looooong before) after the INFAMOUS weapons of Mass destruction and the War in Irak…..and is ending on this TOTALLY BIASED covering of the U.S. Election, the TOTAL COVER UP of Black Crime in the U.S, this WARMONGERING of Putin and Russia…….People like you fool NO ONE anymore, the MSM is CORRUPTED to the Core and there is probably NO WAY around it….EXCEPT going for ALTERNATIVE media coverage like the Internet…..WE are not dumb, stupid rednecks (FAR from it) and WE can smell you a MILE AWAY……and when you speak about the alternative to main stream media´s CREDIBILITY(?!?!) I am sure we will find a way OUT of this SHIT that people who “feel” like you CREATED
First off, anyone who uses the terms “right wing and “left wing” with a straight face these days is too far gone to help. The terms have long ago become meaningless. The best that can be said about them is that they represent a false dichotomy.
Second, to answer your question of what do we replace it with, the best answer is “nothing.” If you had a case of syphilis would you rather replace it with herpes, gonorrhea, or what??? Most sane folks would opt to replace it with nothing. If da media magically disappeared, then people would maybe start to use their own experiences and brains to form their own narratives and drop the reliance on some big mouth, braying know-nothings. I can’t see that that would be a bad thing.
The media, as we know it today, is a relatively recent invention and people somehow managed to survive without its fantasies, superstitions, hype, exaggerations, crudities (not the food), lies and other goofy excessives for millenia of millenia, so what makes people think it’s of any net value now?
Since people typically have never, apparently, been particularly keen about being told the truth, what makes anyone think da medya would have a stake in presenting it? If history is any guide, the truth tellers wind up in all kinds of undesirable situations, so what does that tell ya?
The best we can do is to somehow get the message across that grown ups should question everything, but good luck on even that!
Anyway, good riddance to it, I say!
One of the missing ingredients of your critique of the media is explaining how things really work behind the scenes. The reality is an awful lot of what we see in the media is the result of public relations firms, including governmental public relations firms. A friend of mine redpilled me on this when I was contemplating writing a book. His returns on the book were almost entirely correlated with what the public relations firm was doing for him. If they set up an NPR gig, he sold lots of books that week. If nothing happened, he didn’t sell any books.
Combine this humble example with what we actually know about how the levers of power work; for example, “The Mighty Wurlitzer: How the CIA Played America” by Hugh Wilford. Written in the aftermath of the Church committee revelations; Wilford meticulously documented how one US intelligence agency manipulated public opinion, more or less using techniques from public relations firms (as well as lots of outright bribery). This sort of thing happens everywhere. Lots of results in the sciences we hear about are basically the product of some startup or university’s public relations efforts. Not any inherent merit; it is exceedingly rare any authentic breakthroughs get reported in the media, but lots of silly stuff gets reported, because the public relations firms make it so.
The internet is a mini revolution against all this, though of course it is heavily manipulated by the important players in various ways. We know about Google and Facebook and Twitter’s taking heavy handed overt political stances, but there’s plenty going on behind the scenes with twitter bots and so on.
Actual investigative reporting into how, say, a Bill Browder can manipulate international media to the extent he gets laws passed covering up his crimes will eventually be necessary. Very few groups are doing this sort of work.
The irony is that while we criticize the MSM while we are the same time reluctant to cut the cable and end the newspaper subscriptions. We, in effect, are subsidizing out own demise.
Ask any Trump supporter, even the most fanatical ones, if he or she is willing to end their cable TV subscriptions if this meant ending their ability to watch live sports shows ( for the men) and the afternoon talk fests like Ellen or Judge Judy (for the women and the gays). They will look back at you with eyes full of abject horror.
The average American or European now either knows or has an inkling that the MSM is utterly corrupt but they are not about take any positive action to challenge it if such an action would shorten their viewing hours and, god forbid, force them to actually have to with talk with their children rather than having their TV as a babysitter/substitute parent.
They will still watch their shows and buy the items advertised on them and by doing so subsidize the viewpoints that will result in their soldier sons coming home in body bags.
Sad but true.
Hey, I merely stated the truth. I never meant to imply that it would work. Nothing, apparently has for very long, it appears. Gawd himself tried to straighten out the mess by different means, and even he couldn’t do much, so I hold no illusions about having “the” answer myself.
The best I can do is encourage and support those who have begun to figure it out, to raise my own family on the solid rock of skepticism, and to boycott the sewage. Beyond that it’s great sport to play like Menippus and mock the fools, specially the fat, greasy ones.
So, what’s yer plan, Bright Eyes?
Man, can you write! That was an amazing summary of the truth. Well done!
Nicely and succinctly put and my sentiments exactly.
Have you considered adding a feature which readers to “up vote” comments, along with the ability to sort comments by their up votes? That would be a good way for readers to sort the gems from the rift raft.
I suggest you read some of Ron Unz’s articles linked at the end of this article. It’s hard to discern the subjectivity and bias if all media outlets are telling you the same thing; or if they are not covering a subject at all.
I’m thinking just a 5-foot French door between the kitchen “eat-in” area and the dining room. For awhile, I thought maybe a 4-foot French door with tastefully-subdued stained-glass sidelights, but I’ve got a pile of rough-sawn native cherry up in the shed attic. I’ll make a fluted 8-inch molding on both sides, and a crown above. Should look pretty good.
Sounds good in theory, but always turns into a popularity contest. While you might like to believe that popular opinionating must necessarily be of high quality, it tends more to not be.
Indubitably , but will it fly?
PS: Thanks fer readin my stuff. 😉
The Cosby thing never happens if Gawker doesn’t shake the tree. He totally did those rapes the same as Jimmy Saville, David Geithner, Jeffery Epstein, and Jerry Sandusky did theirs.
An idea for Ron Unz to consider: Offer a $10,000 award for the best article that clearly illustrates a single example of campaign news fabrication/misrepresentation by either The New York Times or The Washington Post in the 2016 campaign– not just journalistic errors, but situations where a good case can be made that the reporter knew their stories were fabricated smears at the time they were published.
Ann Coulter provided a despicable example in her August 31, 2016 article: “MEDIA INVENTED LIE ABOUT TRUMP MOCKING DISABLED REPORTER” (http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2016-08-31.html).
Run the contest for three or four months with the stipulation that at least 10 “quality” articles be published in The Unz Review before the $10,000 award kicks in. Ron could promote the contest with interviews on talk radio, perhaps even letting the multi-million audience of Rush Limbaugh or Sean Hannity select the first place Unz Review article.
I have to agree with that, and if less journalists are under pressure to produce more stories, the only way they can do it is copy them from the pre packaged Associated Press news feed, PR releases or other newspapers and more or less suspend the fact checking.
This suits special interests, since they can feed in packaged stories more effectively than they could in the past, with the classic example being the WMD story pushed by the US and GB governments to justify the invasion of Iraq.
Jeff, I like the idea. Ron’s call. The down side, I think, is that the “Unz Prize” would draw extraordinary attention from journalists, academics, government types whose sole purpose would be to rip UR to shreds. Think about the TEA party people and the IRS attention they drew.
Actually it is quite simple. Use StartPage.com instead. It sends your queries to Google and returns the results anonymously. Nothing is recorded, including IP address or search entry. You can even access links via anonymous proxy. It is the home page on all of my browsers.
Agree with you regarding social media. I do nothing on FB except keep in touch with a few faraway close friends, and have no Twitter account. The fact that the proposed Twitter sale fell flat may signal that the tide has turned against such sites.
Ron, you have the money and if you continue to fund this alternative media site which provides counter narratives and contrarian views then good luck to you.
My only concern is that you do not adequately filter the contents of the website including the comments section. To give an example, several of your contributors (I would not call them writers- this gives them legitimacy) are obsessed with attempting to prove that blacks which means African Americans and anyone who traces their ancestry to Africa are less intelligent and therefore inferior. These people have spent years lifting dubious statistics out of context to generate outlandish conclusions. You are a scientist and should know that the Human Diversity movement for whom you provide a platform is pseudo science – in fact in it is much worse- it is Nazi eugenics by another name.
Then there are the perennial 9/11 conspiracy theories which are peddled on your site. It mainly boils down to the fact that some people think Arabs are too dumb and incompetent to co-ordinate, plan and execute such a stunning, world shattering, albeit evil act. Too dumb? The people who gave us algebra (Al -Jabir) and modern medicine? Granted, Arab governments are dumb but when did any rational person ever say that government equals people?
Have another look at the writings of the pathological Jew haters and anti Semites whom you seem to encourage. They attribute superhuman powers to the Jews, no doubt a reflection of their own inadequacies and inferiority complexes. If you are poor, if you have lost all your money (financial crash etc) or lost your job or if your inner city neighborhood is transformed due to new arrivals, then it is all the fault of the Jews. If your job is outsourced to China or Mexico it is the fault of the Jews. Heck, if your wife runs off with her karate instructor he must be a Zio-financier or somehow related to one! This inferiority complex mirrors a well know psychological phenomena. White men who are violently opposed to interracial dating usually have zero ability to attract dates.
Ron, since you are a theoretical physicist, I must as well tell you this curious anecdote. Richard Feynman (father of quantum electrodynamics ) is widely regarded as the greatest American scientist of all time. He was also of Jewish origin. A moron editor once approached him and asked his permission to be included in a book on Jewish geniuses she was compiling. Feynman gave her short shrift by pointing out that it is people like her who by perpetuating the myth of Jewish superiority add fuel to anti semitism. Feynman was not denying or belittling his Jewish heritage and remained hilariously American to his dying days (Source: Collected letters of Richard Feynman).
Ron, its time you clean up your website and fire all the Alt-Right inadequates whose articles you regularly publish. They cannot publish their work elsewhere not because the have contrarian views but because they are not good enough.
Sorry, in my previous post when I said Human Diversity Movement, I meant Human Bio-Diversity movement.
Excuse me? What proof do you have? Not one of the accuser’s stories that have come out are rape. Going home with a man and voluntarily taking drugs he offers you isn’t rape. If you have some story where Cosby did rape, please share. Otherwise, you’re lying.
The mainstream media is taking a tax funded ego trip with the pretense that demanding other people finance all their good deed demands, buys them a cheap ticket to moral superiority.
Translation: You’ve had some fun Ron, but this is seriously existential, PLEASE rejoin us in the MSM – you’ll be welcome.
unfortunately a honey pot is called for to keep the creeps in one place instead of poisoning the internet overall.
however do not be disheartened
soon all will be pay walled as sites start to pay more for rent on the internet.once people have to hand over there credit card details the game is over.
to all the racists,anti semites,and so on ……make the most of your freeby to shoot your big mouth off at no cost.the clock is ticking
Have another look at the writings of the pathological Jew haters and anti Semites
Many of the Jew-haters here are not pathological.
Thanks for your contribution as poster child.
So, McOhen, you are saying that the Jewish controlled media are going to start charging for the chance to express racist and anti-Semitic comments?
Lol. They’re like King Kong vs. Godzilla. Only one will win.
Bin-bin, your post is an excellent example of typical media-spawned bullshit. I laughed like a banshee.
What YOU want to do, nazi, is silence all free speech that does not conform to your world-view. That’s what you are — nazi.
I would say more, but the intelligent, open-minded, free speech advocates who read this webzine are well-informed as to any additional facts, descriptions, accusations I might employ. We know we will never rid the world of your particular form of pestilence, but we can stay alert and keep trying.
You, OTOH, are a waste of bandwidth.
Of course not. It isn’t rape until he bangs you twice on the floor because the drugs he slipped into your drink have made you incapable of resisting. THEN it’s rape. That’s why Cosby should be in prison, if not summarily executed.
While your comment started out sounding reasonable enough, you lost it with this…
So, in like manner does that help explain why certain folks blame all the evils in the world on Hitler, the Nazis and “the” holocaust? If not, why not? BTW, what is YOUR definition of an “anti-Semite” and what percentage (rough guess OK) of violent Zionists are actually of Semitic origin?
While there may be some truth in that, please explain the well known prohibitions of marrying outside the tribe. And don’t pretend that you don’t know what I’m referring to. While yer at it, please enlighten us about the term, “goy.”
Thanks in advance.
So that explains the establishment of the State of Israel…
This memo ignores:
The Fox media empire.
The current debate among some in the MSM about the meaning of objective journalism and the damage inflicted by the open partisanship by most in the MSM in this election cycle.
The fact that the “power” of the MSM is already very limited among a substantial segment of American society. The moon-landing-was-a-fake vote is already locked up.
What will replace the MSM? Do you want to replace it, or do you want to reform it?
The main omission is that the alternative views are here already. Thinking people just have to wade through the weeds to get to it, which means you seem to want to grab the megaphone in order to influence the rabble.
It is myopic to think that if you give the “people” the “truth,” happy days will be here for evermore.
These articles by Ron Unz are unique and powerful. But there is a simpler explanation for the MSM suppression of the truth. I think that the US government and Deep State have a special hidden relationship with Israel and the Jews who control the media. You support us and we will support Israel. It is that simple and it has been in effect for more than 50 years.
I just call it the liberal media. I use the word liberal as a sneer. For instance, the price of eggs has almost doubled in California. This is due to some animal lovers lobby’s law forcing chicken farmers to make the chicken cages larger. So when people complain I tell them it is another liberal law.
When people tsk tsk about the homeless I say “what can one expect” The liberals invite the entire population of the earth to move to America and then give them all the section 8 and other subsidized housing. I’m old and I constantly tell my elderly friends that immigrants over 65 who arrived last week and never put a dime into the pension system can get SSI disability benefits and free Medicare because of liberals.
People complain about traffic? I blame the liberals for invited the entire population of the earth to move to America.
Complain about taxes? It’s all the fault of liberals. Liberals created affirmative action, basically it’s illegal to hire Whites.
Therefore we Whites pay the taxes to support a non White affirmative action civil service and it’s all the fault of liberals.
Looks like SOMEONE, I know, didn’t get to sit at the Cool Kids Table in High School. 😉
I say, HELL YES we should have the ability to “up vote” comments and then sort them by it. I LOVE popularity contests! I just have to knock a few nerds into their lockers, get a cheerleader to go with me to the Prom, and I should be winning this thing in no time! GAME ON! 🙂
LMAO. Oh yes, the word of a skank groupie 30 years later about how she “can’t remember” how she ended up in bed with him–all riled up by an hysteria out to “punish” Cosby for not helping her career. That’s some solid evidence right there, bucko.
You do know that roofiying was, in 99% of cases, an urban myth, right? And how claiming rape when an inebriated man has sex with a consenual but inebriated woman is nonsensical feminist double think?
There is no rape epidemic, there is no rape culture, there is only rape hysteria. Regret is not rape. Cosby had sex with willing females who are trying to rewrite history out of spite. Case closed.
Where to begin? 9/11 seems to have way too many moving parts to provide a productive point of dispute. However, the incredibly idiotic yarn that has been spun around Osama Bin Laden’s kidnapping and murder does provide a more highly focused venue.
-Six years in Abbottabad in a square block large compound and American Intelligence did not know virtually the whole time?
-4 Helicopters fly across 1,000 miles of Pakistani airspace and no one notices?
-4 Copters stage a midnight assault in the middle of a residential neighborhood for some 45 minutes with guns blazing and no one calls the cops?
-3 helicopters fly back across Pakistani airspace and no one notices?
-No armed guards were present at the compound of the leader of Al Qaeda?
-“Buried” at sea?
-The Pakistani intelligence people never knew OBL was living in the center of one of their largest cities?
-Some girl operative for the CIA figured it out and they acted on it?
Way too much stupid for one story to hold.
The good news is that however spun, if properly laid out, the examination only yields either of two conclusions: 1) USA intelligence was complicit in hiding Bin Laden and lied to us or 2) USA intelligence is the stupidest set of spooks since Get Smart.
“It’s hard to discern the subjectivity and bias if all media outlets are telling you the same thing; or if they are not covering a subject at all.”
Perhaps what they are telling is accurate and factual. Perhaps there are specific reasons why a subject is not covered.
Moreover, one is able to extend your logic to alternative media, that it is also biased and subjective, that they also cover the same thing over and over again, that they also refuse to cover certain topics.
Why tell me? It’s Unz’ webzine.
If you are a craver of upvotes, may I suggest you pick a few of the MSM websites, and post comments like “You go girl, Hillary!”, or “Black Lives Matter the most!” If you pick the right article on the right MSM website, you’ll have thousands of upvotes. Your posts will sort right to the top.
Hey, shit-for-brains, rape is not giving drugs to a willing female. Rape is when you whip out your wang and schtupp an unconscious female. You are indulging in redefinitionizing, therefore you are stupid. And, you’re Ignored. Bye now.
Thanks, ZenitFan.
By Zenit, do you mean camera? I had one for a few years, some arsehole stole it when I had my head turned for a few seconds overseas. Nice cameras.
I will try the page you recommend. However, I find Duckduckgo works well enough as a search engine for English, Yahoo! Japan for Japanese.
The USB socket of my old ‘brick’ very nice 25-key phone (TRON system) broke about five years ago (still use it at times, photos, videos, alarm, a couple of the games). They had fun downloads gratis, low-bandwidth videos, challenging puzzle games etc.
Repair of the USB port was ridiculously expensive, although I expect that the staff of the then phone company’s sales shop had been instructed to lie about that, tried contacting the maker, they said they couldn’t say …
So I signed up for a ‘smart’ (stupid) phone running Android Linux.
Then the provider changed hands to Y! Japan (a collaboration of Yahoo! Japan with an established provider). Lately, they annoy by trying to make one download the ‘app’ when the browser works perfectly well for the same purpose (e.g. weather). The ad for the ‘app’ blocks the view.
Part of this is by making the ad in the browser persistent, you can hit the close button, but it comes back, even if you leave cookies in place.
…, and, of course, it all takes you to the Google shop, if you accept, I never do it is so intrusive, and the special-purpose programs are more byte-intensive than the versions in the browser.
I bought a prepaid card, there are a couple of audio applications I would like to use, but Google then demands my postcode, I enter my actual postcode, and it says the postcode is invalid.
Suppose that, when I made the account, I entered a nonsense address, don’t remember and can’t be bothered checking. I will be complaining to their desk, doubtless staffed by idiots, first, along the following lines.
What right has Google to demand my location when I am trying to buy perfectly inoccuous software? I have paid, you must deliver as long as I deliver the code on the card that I bought.
Never use Google’s or Yahoo’s location-based services.
Map, compass, local knowledge, sense of direction serve me better any time, one finds more interesting places from small combinations of those than by staring into a stupidphone screen with GPS and Google or Yahoo! Japan maps or Pocket Monsters Go! turned on.
Yes, you and few thinkers refuse to consume what the MSM sells, but, we know that few boycott is never effective. If every time the popular culture air commercials or make movies that are offending to men, or to Christians, they suffer a massive boycott, and letters to the editors, then there is a hope. The evidences of complete disregard to us majority by the MSM is plenty. No one should dream about correcting this mess if they refuse to consider PC is our public enemy number one. If we are prohibited to name the enemies by name lest we be labeled racists, homophobes, Islamophobes, Nazis, Fascists,……. We all must assert our opinion FORCEFULLY, naming names and telling the PC police to simply take their label and shove it where sun never shines.
If you have no ability to criticize the information you are fed, or its logic? Perhaps you are void of such or simply a robot who is programmed to obey orders.
I look forward to readin yer stuff. Your comments are usually several cuts above what’s often written in the articles.
I just finished reading one of your comments about the phrase “Judeo-Christian,” which is a term that has long nauseated me, and I came away feeling a bit more enlightened.
Thanks for allowing me the pleasure of reading yer stuff, StC!!
In the interest of fairness in the upcoming popularity contest that we hopefully will have, I feel that it’s only fair that I warn you all just what you’re up against and make you all aware of recent developments.
I’ve already begun training.
I went to my local library and began knocking books out of the hands of people wearing glasses. I searched my closet to get my old Varsity Lettermans Jacket out of mothballs and will now be wearing it every time I post. AKA, I’m gonna win this thing by a landslide!
As long as I can get the Jr. within my heart to rise above, it’s gonna be an absolute landslide I tell ya! What could POSSIBLY go wrong?!… 🙂
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G10fjK9bUJk
It did.
No doubt. But the right wing is really into conspiracies. Their presidential candidate led the birther conspiracies for years–and probably still believes it.
If the fringe left ever gains this much traction things will get really bad.
Doubting the MSM is fine, even healthy. Arguing for CGI planes on 9/11 illustrates some very deep and serious cognitive biases, but not necessarily mental illness.
WTF! What is the hell is this nonsense of stealing my handle, Jr with no period?
I know that imitation is supposed to be the highest form of flattery, but you’ve taken it too far, my friend 😉
How about a name change?
In case you haven’t noticed, I’m trying to win a popularity contest and I can’t have anyone stealing my thunder 🙂
Or is this the first sign of a rigged popularity contest? I KNEW IT WAS GONNA BE RIGGED! Trump is right! Jr(without a period) has made the Unz Review as corrupt as the rest of the MSM. I’m declaring that shenanigans are afoot in what should obviously be my landslide victory in the popularity polls! Shenanigans! 🙂
But seriously though, Jr, how about a name change there buddy?
Thanx,
– Jr.
Well, leaving all else aside, it is quite clear who is having the period. 🙂
Well now that I have clicked on your handle to look at your comment history that began YEARS before mine, Jr, it’s quite clear that an apology is in order.
It’s become quite clear to me that you are willing to go to ANY lengths to sabotage my run for the most popular poster here at Unz. The fact that you are willing to even go so far as to somehow go back in time(CERN?) and steal my handle BEFORE I’ve even invented it, shows just how low you are willing to go to steal this contest from me. Mandela effect, indeed. Your evil-genius rigging tactics know no bounds. Have you no shame, sir? Have you no shame?
I’ll be expecting that apology from you ASAP for going back in time and stealing my handle, but in the meantime…
My SINCERE apologies,
-Junior(the commenter formerly known as Jr.) 😉
Gawker refugee here to say this is as good as anything ever written on Gawker. A spot on analysis coupled with a realistic call to action.
And one more thing, you want to fight then choose up sides and that is exactly back-asswards.
@Ron Unz
Mr. Unz,
I hope that it’s alright for me to change my handle from Jr. to Junior because of the similarity to JR’s. The last thing I would want is to besmirch another in case someone mistakingly thought we were the same person and connected my lunacy to him. I just tried changing it, but it wouldn’t let me.
If the handle change isn’t alright, please let me know.
But before you make your decision, I beg you to PLEASE consider just how DIRE a situation this is because, in case you haven’t noticed, I’m trying to win a popularity contest here. Thunder MUST be kept. 🙂
It’s done. All your comment-handles have renamed to “Junior” with a note that the old handle was “Jr.”. Also, the security system has been reset so that you should henceforth use “Junior” but others cannot.
This is exactly the reason I added that system to prevent commenter confusion, although obviously it cannot block very similar handles, and handles that are too short are more likely to produce such confusion.
Well, that certainly would explain my playing of Stevie Nicks and almost shedding a tear at how beautiful it is. 🙂
@Ron Unz
Thank you for the handle change and especially for all you do to make this site, IMO, the best on the net.
And I’d also like to thank you for not changing my handle to iffen’s suggestion of “Junior On The Rag”. The uncouth vulgarity in his humor is deplorable and so I apoligize to you for him and for any part that I might have played in instigating his descent from Highbrow to Lowbrow Deplorablility. Just because I get overly-emotional about what name people call me and get misty-eyed over Stevie Nicks songs, he thinks that he can just grab me by the blood-coming-out-of-my-whatever. Deplorable humor. Highbrowed like me and Trump, he ain’t. 🙂
All jokes aside, much appreciation, Mr. Unz.
Thank you, Mr. Unz, for creating an excellent site for a wide range of opinions. One doesn’t necessarily agree with the attitudes and positions stated, nor the facts posited, nor the conclusions reached. But that the articles here are well-intentioned, sincere and honest, and transparent in their purpose is indubitable. And a rarity in these days of slanted dialog everywhere else.
A word about the purpose-built comments section. It is the best thought out custom-coded comments section of its kind I have seen since Phil Greenspun built the photo.net discussion site in the late-90s, over at MIT. An additional word of thanks for the effort and money you spent in creating it. You could easily have gone the easy route and used a discussion board off-the-shelf, but this is so much better.
Whoa, Stevie Nicks is NOT popular, man. Catch a clue.
Maybe iffen meant to say “Junior is a rag.”? Rags are very popular things. Full of purpose and intent, dripping with the elixir of life. Stuff like that. Iffen is an inspirational guy, after all.
From Philippines with love,
Not OT !
Its about Philippines but also Murkka
and media manipulation…
https://geopolitics.co/2016/10/23/the-ongoing-philippine-revolution-is-catching-fire/
p.s.
Having trouble accessing this site.
When finally connected, it opens in
mobile mode. 🙁
exactly.there is gold in dem bullshit.look how popular comment sections are.for some people it is a virtual career.take 4 chan for example.it is aimed mostly at 20- 30 year olds.the pol section has everything.racism,anti semitism,anti gay,anti women anti whatever.and it flows non stop worldwide.great entertainment for free.
in a few years this will all be pay to play.
thats why unz and million other sites are so popular….no consequences.
the bantz rulez
What’s the end game? What would a lasting victory over the MSM look like?
Start saying goodbye to free speech on the Internet.
The situation on the horizon is dire. Google – whose CEO Eric Schmidt officially works for Hillary Rodham Clinton’s campaign – is already quietly experimenting with selective filtering of search results.
ISP’s will be asked to filter “hateful” content etc. and, of course, quietly and without recourse to report users who access “controversial” sites such as unz.com or even – gasp – post “inappropriate” comments. Public WiFi routers will be required to register all users as public library systems already do in many locations.
Professional and social ostracism, extra-judicial imprisonment and in extreme cases outright Arkancide are in store for “obstreperous” Americans who seek non-approved information or engage in un-approved speech without first buying protection from local criminal gangs.
Barry has already launched a trial balloon about providing a reliable “factual basis” (PBS?) that everyone can refer to without having to face the confusing cacophony of competing statements in the open marketplace of ideas. This approved factual platform seems like a very reasonable ideo to many women and to too many men.
It is always striking how Obama displays the exact same centralizing, state-addled, contemptuous instincts that one expects in an EU or Asian bureaucrat. (BTW who is Obama’s Marc Dutroux?)
this came up on 4 chan
exactly.why do think you it was called the land of milk and honey.
“If you have no ability to criticize the information you are fed, or its logic? Perhaps you are void of such or simply a robot who is programmed to obey orders.”
The problem is that some conservatives absolutely dismiss the MSM. Because lies.
The problem is that some liberals absolutely dismiss alternative media. Because lies.
It’s much easier for them to automatically think that way, rather than read multiple sources on an issue each from a particular ideological lens, and then critically analyze that information.
Stevie Nicks; Grace Slick she ain’t.
iffen likes a little humor along with the Decline and Fall.
Has the God of Abraham made provision for the lactose intolerant?
You may recall that Barry publicly “teased” the possibility of releasing photographs of the dead OBL but then “decided” not to. Of course, the rubes will buy the implied assumption that pictures actually exist.
Those who knew too much about the OBL operation (Seal Team 6 and others) were murdered in cold blood like court slaves in ancient Rome.
bob said God gave names to all the animals in the begining.mcohen rules lactose is provided as long as the soy keeps sabbath
have any proof of those murdered
I think he’s referring to the SEAL helicopter shootdown:
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2013/oct/20/families-suspect-seal-team-6-crash-was-inside-job-/
I’m not sure either, though.
Yeah, but what about the creeps?
The Gawd of Abryham sez he created them and not only that, but he knows what they think and provides for them just like he does for sparrows ‘n sech, so what duzzat tell ya?
Would those be unleavened crepes?
so what duzzat tell ya?
Well, inasmuch as he showed gross favoritism to Abel, a pastoralist, who was likely lactose tolerant, over Cain, a farmer who was likely lactose intolerant, I expect him to remember his preferences even after these many years.
Jesus repented, but does God? I guess he might, now that I think about it, Abe Jewed him down from 50 righteous men to 10, so he does change his mind.
Prolly manna ⓊⓀ er mammonⓊⓀ er sumpin.
You thereby done answered yer own question. I hear tell he’s gott a good rememberer.
Very interesting (and revealing) turn of phrase.
I would if I were him.
Yeah and he sent a flood to erase the slate so to speak. I bet he’s still repenting for granting an exception to Noey et al.
Hmmm, we may have breached at least one media barrier. I’m stayin indoors fer a few days. Lightin ‘n sech.
An interesting article. Thank you very much.
A few days ago I caught up on an 87th Precinct novel by Ed McBain which was on my to read list:
“Money, Money, Money ” was written 1999/2000 and there was a promotional tour scheduled for September 2001. Oddly enough the launch was kind of muffled by events.
I’d recommend this book warmly and urge readers to compare and contrast the standard post 9/11 “thriller ” with it: the post 9/11 “thriller ” appears to be a confection of Langley in my view. Cardboard characters, obvious plots, predictable baddies and goodies.
In other words, the MSM extends WAAAAAY beyond the “news media “.
Well, we are likely safe, but just in case leave off any Baal worshiping for this weekend.
Very interesting (and revealing) turn of phrase.
What? Geo, you didn’t know that some people of the Jewish persuasion have a talent for bartering and trade? I would expect such ignorance from the Arts, but not from you.
It sounds like a workable strategy. My only question is: once the media’s credibility has been sufficiently weakened, what do you do from there? Today’s media is the product of incentives. They pump out as much content as they can as quickly as possible because that’s the only way to stay in business. Individual journalists to the line and avoid saying anything politically incorrect because they don’t want their careers destroyed. I like the idea of passivism, and I’d like to see a superior alternative to the media come about before the existing establishment gets blown to pieces. Blowing open the Overton Window without any plan for closing it again seems like a good way to start a civil war.
I guess I am a little confused by this comment and a previous one:
Surely you jest.
But just in case the blasphemy quoted above is real… how about some hip-hop, that’s incredibly relevant to the topic at hand, to win me your popularity vote instead?
Everyone make sure to remember to up-vote Junior for Unz’s Top Commenter!
Junior’s your man! He won’t steer you wrong!
He’s got bangin’ ass beats ‘n corny ass jokes for dayzzzzzzzz 🙂
I’m thinking that maybe instead of American Pravda, this article from the Pravda series would have been more aptly titled: “Israeli Pravda: Breaching The Media Barrier”. 😉
Sorry to be so forward as to begin suggesting title changes, but I figure that in lieu of my upcoming Top Commenter at Unz award, I should have a little more say in the site about what my name gets attached to. Not for me, you understand, but for my public. We must consider my public in all future decisions, Mr. Unz. THEY are what truly matters. This is bigger than you and me.
Also, just to give you an update with what’s going on with the Top Commenter race, and again I hope that I’m not being too forward here but I’ve got the metal workers already beginning work on my plaque of honor for the ceremony(the bill to be sent to your California residence of course). I also cleared a place of honor on my fridge for a Certificate of Merit that I had drawn up and all I need now is for you to sign it to make it all official. All is going well!
I also was thinking that maybe we should keep the attendance at the award ceremony somewhere around only 300 so as not to cause to much stampeding from when I walk into the room. Something to consider.
It seems that the only thing left is for us to discuss my profit share. For my public of course. I’m sure that the last thing my public would want is for me to be seen typing my award winning posts on an old laptop. Upgrades must be made. I can’t disappoint my public. This is bigger than me. Not to worry though, I’ll have my people contact your people and we’ll get it all sorted out tout de suite!
Hey I was also thinking, what do you think about us changing the webzine name to “The Junior & Unz Review”? Catchy ain’t it? I thought so too! Let’s make it happen!
Cheers to our new partnership! 🙂
You are going to have to break it down for me geo, I can’t decipher your confusion.
I am not Jewish.
Jews are prominent in finance, trade, mercantilism and such and have been for centuries.
And Mazel tov, partner! Mazel tov! Now let’s smash some glasses and get this party started! 🙂
And preferably, if at all possible, smashing some glasses that have been knocked off a nerd. Let’s not forget, I’m trying to win a popularity contest here.
Also in medicine and law.
I also think that I may have picked up on another industry that they’ve been prominently flying below the radar in. (That’s what I do. I use my superior intelect to see the things that, sadly enough, most others are blind to.) I’ve begun to notice that there seems to be an abnormaly large and disproportionate amount of Jews in the Kosher Butcher industry for some odd reason. Very suspicious. They’re definitely up to something. I’m gonna try to look into the reason for it and see why this clearly illegal monopoly hasn’t been broken up yet. 🙂
I’m gonna try to look into
When you do your research, look into whether there are any areas where kosher and halal coincide. IOW are there kosher products that meet the requirements for halal and vice versa?
Also in medicine and law.
You forgot media and academics.
I wasn’t trying to do a complete list.
Uh-oh!…
CRYPTO ALERT! CRYPTO ALERT!
To your battlestations everybody! This is not a drill! I repeat this is NOT a drill!
We’ve got a crypto-bogey that’s made it undetected all the way to level 167 of our message thread defenses. I’ve yet to determine whether he’s of the Donmeh class or of the Marrano class. I’ll be monitoring him for any dead giveaways of which type, such as him uttering any Crypto-Spanish exclamations like “Oy caramba” or any Crypto-Turkish exclamations he may make like “Boy, that Erdogan sure is meshuganah but I like him!”
Until the time that I’ve determined just what we’re dealing with here, guard your posts because he might try to give you some really great medical or legal advice, or , GOD FORBID, he might even give you some great tips on the best way to butcher some meat. Stay alert, people! Stay alert! 🙂
Yeah, I just saw a set-up for a joke and couldn’t resist. 😉
I actually really will try to research that when I get a chance cuz that’s definitely an interesting question.
P.S. That lactose intolerance joke you made earlier STILL has me laughin.
Have a great weekend, iffen and everybody!
Maybe this has already been posted here, but:
http://jimhougan.com/wordpress/?p=11
See Junior’s comment #172.
See Junior’s comment #172.
See iffen’s # 167.
was that really necessary? Unz is a jew and a liberal but not a leftist.Briefly, there is a real problem with jews not denying that. But you final type solution is never going to work.The only way to solve the JQ is force them to self-categorize as Whites western first and incidentally Jew or self deport,make this fight WW2.1 and you lose flip half of them and you win.
That said Unz has some good strategy, however its got problems. First it assumes leftism is vulnerable to reason, If it were we would not have the problem to solve.The elites are not stupid people if discrepancies between reality and their ideas were going to make their minds change they would have changed long ago.Leftism is pseudo judeo christianity its a religious zealotry article of faith are triggered when bad thought is presented to its adherents minds.Along its evolution its developed many clever thought tricks to head bad thought off ay the pass. One is the ‘corporate owned media’ meme and the corporate owned government meme and the establishment corporations are evil conservative capitalist patriarchal meme and such similar tropes. Now we all know the media has always from time immemorial from the first printing of the bible not in latin and probably thousands of years before that, been a liberal enterprise. Yet media thinks its a coincidence 95% are far left and absurd that their personal views could taint their work.We know that all the social media and tech giants are part of the deep state, the cathedral, and not simply new insidious forms of media but are legal spies on our every thought through big data allowing them to be thought control businesses. And we know they are far left, but ant one of them will describe business as if t were 1970 and we were discussing Lockheed Martin. Much of what you would want to confront them with would eventually reduce down to all men are not created equally, This is in the new interpretation equivalent to saying christ was satan or the jews were the evil race. You simply can not expect the media to not intuit on some unconscious level where truth leads.Truth to leftists is evil. liberals like UNZ eventually realize that and become slowly not liberals wishing for least harm solutions, or they become permanently insane from the horror of truth and revert back to full lefty zombie.
now I understand why god created paragraphs.
I’ve just come across this in Rupert Murdoch’s 1965 creation “The Australian” – my country’s only surviving broadsheet:
The Australian
JENNIFER ORIEL
Open borders inevitably stoke xenophobia
JENNIFER ORIEL
The Australian12:00AM October 31, 2016
The Western world is edging towards a precipice. The postwar consensus that cast internationalism as a global ideal is unravelling. The Muslim migrant crisis has revealed that the political ideals of the West’s ruling elite and the people they govern are not simply different but apparently opposed.
Historically, such a clash of ideals between the governing and the governed tends to produce the mass suppression of dissidents by the elite, or a grassroots revolution from below. Each tendency has become amplified in the battle between sovereign citizens and supranational elites over border policy.
In previous centuries, mass revolt usually has been caused by a combination of economic inequality and political disenfranchisement. The modern trust deficit between the rulers and the ruled is civilisational. It arises from a widespread belief that Western elites are ruled by and ruling for foreign interests against the sovereign wealth of their states and the sovereign interests of their people.
Historian John Fonte offers a scholarly account of the development of supranational elitism in his book Sovereignty or Submission. He analyses the emergence of a transnational system of unelected officials populating the UN, the EU and NGOs, who believe in imposing rule from above on sovereign states and citizens.
Recent evidence supports Fonte’s analysis of emergent supranational rule. Documents published by WikiLeaks and DCLeaks have exposed the influence of unelected elites, NGO networks and so-called human rights activists on Western politics. In particular, the leaked files illustrate a pattern of supranationalists funding Western political parties and civil society organisations that back open-border policy, complemented by the organised mobbing of freethinkers who dissent from the Left party line.
The old term used to punish Western dissenters from the UN’s porous border policy and PC politics was Islamophobia. The new thought crime is xenophobia.
At the September UN meeting attended by Malcolm Turnbull, the General Assembly adopted the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants. The UN aims to develop a global compact for migration in coming years. The declaration’s introductory paragraphs outline the contours of the new thought crime: “in many parts of the world we are witnessing with great concern increasingly xenophobia and racist responses to refugees and migrants. We strongly condemn acts and manifestations of … xenophobia and related intolerance against refugees and migrants … we deplore all manifestations of xenophobia.” To solve the UN’s problem, its members endorsed a new global campaign to “counter xenophobia”.
There should be no need to state the obvious truth that immigrants make great economic, social, intellectual and cultural contributions to their nations. There are innumerable examples in Australia including last week’s heroic act by taxi driver Aguek Nyok, who saved passengers from a burning bus. Nyok is an immigrant from Sudan. However, it would benefit social cohesion to celebrate the contributions of immigrants not as immigrants, but as citizens who have an equal share in advancing our great country and the civilisational values that sustain the free world.
The problem with the UN’s demand that only positive stories about migrants and refugees should be promoted as a part of its anti-xenophobia campaign is that it requires the censorship of truth, thereby deepening the trust deficit between supranational organisations and sovereign citizens. By permitting only positive reports about the effects of porous border policy, the UN has become a propagandist of PC ideology.
The politically incorrect truth is that people entering the West as asylum-seekers also commit serious violence against our citizens and undermine our civilisational values.
Soeren Kern, senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute, has reported on several rapes of German women and girls by migrants, including teenage boys. In October, a 19-year-old Moroccan migrant was arrested on suspicion of raping a 90-year-old woman as she walked home from Sunday mass.
Speaking to Britain’s Sunday Express newspaper, German police union chief Rainer Wendt notes that criminal migrants from North Africa “despise our country and laugh at our justice”.
Journalist Ingrid Carlqvist has documented a shockingly high number of arrests and convictions of asylum-seekers in Sweden during May. Their crimes include extraordinarily brutal rapes of women and children.
Norwegian police inspector Thomas Utne Pettersen reports that mass immigration has led to an increase in the rape of women and children. Speaking to Breitbart media, he cites the high incarceration rate of some migrant groups and cases of rape committed by asylum-seekers from Afghanistan and Syria, concluding: “People’s xenophobia in relation to this group is highly rational and justified”.
Despite the reports of horrific violence against Western citizens arising from open-border policies, the UN and activist groups continue their campaign to demonise sovereign governments that support a rational immigration policy.
The Australian’s associate editor Chris Kenny analysed open-border activists’ response to Australia’s offshore immigration processing on Nauru. In short, green-Left politicians backed by the activist press lie by portraying offshore processing as “torture” while demonising Nauru’s decent citizens. Like their supranational comrades at the UN, Australia’s open-border activists are shameless propagandists for PC ideology.
The Australian Human Rights Commission has a history of agitating against the Coalition government’s immigration policy. However, the commission’s supposedly landmark report on children in immigration detention was methodologically unsound and biased. Documents revealed the inquiry’s main conclusion that Australia’s immigration system is non-compliant with UN conventions was stated in a 2013 work plan before the main investigations had commenced. Yet the Left media continues to laud AHRC opinion on border security and immigration policy.
Popular support for Brexit and figures like Donald Trump is driven by the lies and propaganda of supranational elites. Their hostility toward the creed, culture and citizens of the free world is evident in their campaign to enforce open-border policy on Western states and demonise dissenters.
Politicians who believe in democracy, human rights and the rule of law should resist the corrupted ideology of a once great UN. Instead, they should fulfil their primary duty of care to citizens by defending their peoples’ sovereign right to safety and security against the elitism of unelected ideologues.
Post comment
Newest | Oldest | Top Comments
MORE STORIES
Open borders stoke xenophobiaOpen borders stoke xenophobia
Sexism embraces IslamismSexism embraces Islamism
No reasoning with PC bigotsNo reasoning with PC bigots
Darkness falls across AmericaDarkness falls across America
Not too bad for MS Pravda?
The point is precisely that Google deliberately misleads and manipulates people by slanting which sources of information and opinion they can readily, quickly find.
So Google it is NOT “a quick way to the information.”
Google is only a quick way to the info (or, in many cases, the falsehoods, exaggerations, and selective reporting) and opinions that they want you to find.
This is an interesting article (which I seem to have seen a week late). I vividly remember what pushed me over the edge from conventional “the media has a liberal bias” establishment conservative retardation to full-on “the media is lying all the time about everything until proven otherwise” sanity.
In pretty rapid succession, there were the ABC News Food Lion scandal, the NBC News GM pickup scandal, and the Consumer Reports Suzuki Samurai scandal.
These were scandals in which respected media organizations out and out lied. ABC sent reporters to work for Food Lion. The reporters themselves, and against their supervisors instructions, violated (and pretended to violate) food safety laws and then, on the air, blamed these violations on Food Lion. NBC blew up GM pickup trucks with incendiary devices, and then characterized the trucks as death traps. Consumer Reports put the Samurai through highly unusual maneuvers specifically designed to make it roll over and then reported that it rolled over “easily.”
These were instances of simple, direct lies. The media organizations were caught in the lies only because their victims decided to sue them and because there were tons of (undestroyed) raw footage their victims got hold of in discovery. It’s easy to see how media victims who did not happen to be giant corporations would not have been able to similarly vindicate themselves.
Presumably a great deal of what we see in the media is simply false. Staged. Made up. Fictive. Not real.
The other thing to notice is that each of these three stories was a conspiracy theory. Each was a conspiracy theory which was true. For myself, these greatly sped me along the road to taking conspiracy theories seriously. Thus, there is at least one person who was converted to radical distrust of the media via conspiracy theories which were true.
There have been media watchdog organizations before, and these organizations have tirelessly unearthed media bias and dishonesty. Reed Irvine founded one, Accuracy in Media. Brent Bozell founded one, the Media Research Center. Both still exist (though, to be honest, I did not know that either one still existed before I googled just now). The media neutralized AIM and MRC largely by bracketing them off as evil conservative organizations and by giving them media coverage in limited and controlled ways.
So, why will unz.com succeed where they failed?
It won’t. The media’s power is near absolute. If absolute power corrupts absolutely, I suppose near absolute power means nearly absolute corruption. The Internet presents them with but trivial discomfort, as the combination of media power and the money-power of the elite that own it is capable of achieving any degree of censorship the elite want. What’s sad and funny is how most websites proclaiming independence and freedom of speech will quickly and willingly deny the expression of any free speech the elite don’t like.
The most interesting and noteworthy journalist during this US election cycle has been The Telegraph’s International Business Editor, Ambrose Evans-Pritchard. He was the paper’s Washington Correspondent for most of the 1990s and remains one of its star writers.
Evans-Pritchard and the 1st Clinton regime had a difficult relationship. In 1997 he published “The Secret Life of Bill Clinton: The Unreported Stories”, which was a critique of the supine US press and what it wouldn’t report as much as the glaring criminality of the Clintons from Arkansas through to Washington (or all the way from Oxford University, in Bill’s case).
Evans-Pritchard, a prolific contributor at The Telegraph, appears to have written precisely *nothing* on the 2016 election.
You would have thought someone high up at the Telegraph might think, “Perhaps Ambrose has something interesting to write about Clinton vs Trump?”
You would have thought Evans-Pritchard himself might say to his twentysomething colleagues in the hollowed-out shell of the Telegraph newsroom, “Hey Chaps, back in the 1990s I was Washington correspondent and wrote a book about the Clintons! Maybe I could write a few words on the election?”
For some reason this hasn’t happened, which is a shame. I am curious to know if Evans-Pritchard stands by his 1990s articles and his book, or whether he now thinks he was a credulous young reporter taken in by “conspiracy theories”. Perhaps a young Vladimir Putin was manipulating him. Who knows?
I won’t deign to create a Telegraph account so can’t search the website, but his 1990s despatches from Washington don’t seem to online there. I did, however, find them collated here, along with reports from Evans-Pritchard’s colleagues Stephen Robinson and Hugh Davies.
http://contrariansview.org/onashisite/WebVAX/Whitewater/ETrco.html
http://www.afn.org/~govern/Riddance.html
His last article about WDC before he returned to the UK
Thanks for that link. It’s dismaying to think that that was written 20 years ago. It really plays into the Unz Theory of Conspiracy™. Everywhere you look, every door you open, every curtain you push back, it’s there, leering out at you.
And the Oklahoma City bombing a bungled FBI sting? Maybe all these so-called terrorist attacks are. How could we know one way or the other?
Indeed, quis custodiet ipsos custodes?
My guess is he’s angry enough at what’s happening to the country that he’s willing to take the off-chance of a new pogrom.
You also can’t assume every member of a group is a perfect representative of that group–Stephen Miller, Matt Drudge, and even to some extent Sheldon Adelson are persons of Jewish ancestry who have supported Trump. If you assume (as the last poll I was able to find shows) that 80% of Jews are anti-Trump, then a collection of 10 Jews is almost certainly anti-Trump overall, but take a random Jew and you still have a one-in-five chance of finding a Trumpista and–here’s the thing–your collection of 10 Jews is likely on average to have 2 Trumpistas among it.
The media’s a different story, because it’s an industry with network effects and a strong ideological bias–Jews who support Trump are likely to simply keep their mouths shut most of the time to avoid annoying their relatives, and are likely to pursue less ideological careers in the first place. It’s not going to be Mike Cohen the reporter, but it might be Mike Cohen the hedge fund guy or Mike Cohen the surgeon. Unz is an outlier because he’s (a) rich enough not to have to care what people think and (b) not group-y enough to want to even if he doesn’t have to.
If I had a billion dollars, I’d probably do exactly what Ron is doing, though I doubt I’d be as clever about it.
He also seems to be, like Peter Thiel, one of the few billionaires not into the globalist ideology. Or at least not entirely. If we take the man at his word, he has identified systematic biases in the media (pro-globalism, pro-immigration, anti-white, pro-financial power structure, pro-PC) and is presenting countervailing views in an attempt to shift things back toward the center.
My guess is his actual politics are an attenuated version of the average of Unz Review writers, but he presents the writers he does in an attempt to shift things away from their current direction to something he considers more balanced.
This is an anonymous internet bulletin board where people argue for obscure political perspectives. It’s mostly nerds.
There are *prohibitions* against marrying outside the tribe…but given the modern intermarriage rate north of 50%, they don’t seem to be working all that well.
While I agree with some of your points, free speech means having to read things you disagree with sometimes, or even that you find hurtful.
When I was a kid, they said, ‘sticks and stones can break my bones but words can never hurt me’. That’s fallen out of favor in our era of PC.
Look everyone is going off in a different direction, on a multitude of tangents, when the actual problem is centered in one singular issue and that being : All US, and worldwide schools of journalism are pushing communism onto their students, and this being camoflaged within the false label “journalistic studies”.
This is what must be addressed : You communist motherfuckers (professors) are not teaching the kids “Journalism” rather you are brainwashing them into being communist agents disguised as journalists, period.
There is no possible euphemization for this situation, and THIS is what must be addressed BY NAME, and then one can approach the side elements.
Authenticjazzman “Mensa” Society member of forty-plus years, and pro jazz performer.
the media is only the last stage in deranging the consciousness of the American people, or any people. The child is deluded first by his family to identify with the family religion. Then he goes to school to learn the delusive secular ideology that indoctrinates him to identify with earthly power. The power delusions of religion are preliminary to first get him to identify with Divine power. In the USA, the power delusions of religion are incorporated in secular ideology to form what has been called the US civil religion.
The media explicitly and implicitly validates the power delusions of the civic religion in order to make us easier to rule.
I just saw Unz.com on the Propaganda for Russia and/or Fake News Spreading sites list.
This alone deserves another American Pravda entry, doesn’t it?
I think the USA democracy’s coming to an end, Unz, and galloping into non-democracy.
And yes, I find it sad, like, I expect, nearly all the readers of this website.
Should it be shut down by the authorities (people always mock such worries, till one minute before they come true), I want to express a big thanks for the work you did. A big real thanks, I mean.
I realize that I’m arguing semantics here, bet here goes.
Perhaps “cross examination” is a better term than “media critic”. Critic implies many things from news content to the hair styles of the anchors. And are we really restricting our criticism to the media or does it also include the state for which the media serves as stenographers?
In court, the defense cross examines the evidence presented by the state against his client. Their job is to question the evidence that the state presents, not to solve the crime. They follow exactly what Unz describes here, find the weakest evidence presented and impeach it. Then move on to other evidence which is now vulnerable.
Planting reasonable doubt of official narratives is what we’re after here. As Unz suggests, it’s an achievable goal if we present a serious cross examination of state evidence that is restricted to pertinent, known facts. Not hypothetical scenarios and imaginary specters.
There are many official narratives that can easily be taken down. I offer these sites as an example. They use the methods of science and engineering to effectively question the official 9/11 narrative. They do not attempt to solve “who did it”.
http://www.ae911truth.org/
http://911speakout.org/
http://www.journalof911studies.com/
How do you know when an MSM writer is lying? When his text caret moves.
MSM news is the Big Mac and Fries of information nutrition.
[…] MEDIAS SONT LES PIRES ENNEMIS DE LA REFLEXION INTELLECTUELLE QU’ILS AFFADISSENT, The media is enormously powerful and exercises control over a vast expanse of intellectual territory. A VOTRE AVIS A QUI PROFITE LE CRIME ? LES MEDIAS SONT DES PIGEONS AU MIEUX ET DES HAMECONS AU […]
Speaking of the media, I hear things like “JFK learned the hard way that bashing companies is a bad idea” and “Trump’s penchant for bashing companies could have drastic consequences” were said on CNBC.
While this is a threat, it also means they admit the official conspiracy theory about JFK’s death is fake, doesn’t it?
The Wall has been Breached!
There may be a few on the right whose skepticism leads them to go too far and wander from reality, but its still pretty fair to say its overwhelming people on the left where the reality train has left the station. To believe many if not most of their tenets requires disbelief of things that blatantly stare them in the face every day.
on topic I hope. Lies, damn lies and jew lies.
Subject: Fw: NYTimes.com: In a Swirl of ‘Untruths’ and ‘Falsehoods,’ Calling a Lie a Lie (how? abut calling the jews liars, or the libs?)
—– Forwarded Message —–
From: joe webb
To: Joe Webb
Sent: Thursday, January 26, 2017 9:33 AM
Subject: Fw: NYTimes.com: In a Swirl of ‘Untruths’ and ‘Falsehoods,’ Calling a Lie a Lie
Actually, libs in general don’t lie, they tell themselves pretty stories about Humanity, and pin badges on themselves, and hate anybody who laughs at their childishness, or talks about the realities of blackness, and especially of jewness, etc. No rage like a child’s. The only cure is a slap on the butt, maybe a couple. Of course, grown-up tantrums, left uncorrected, lead to ciivil war when millions of saps are involved.
In the story immediately above this one, on its digital home page, Jewyorktimes uses the term “unauthorized immigrants”. “undocumented’ seems to have been worn out and ‘unauthorized’ replaces it as prettier, like a truant skipping school. Then there was “illegal Alien” a while back…the propagandists have been busy whittling away the emotional aspect of such honest terminology. Now, ‘unauthorized’ would seem to have reached the limit…maybe not.
“… President Trump this week repeated an assertion he made shortly after his election: that millions of ballots cast illegally by undocumented immigrants cost him the popular vote. If true, this would suggest the wholesale corruption of American democracy.”
It goes on to call this a “lie” and the story continues with Journalism school professors talking about Words.
So, jewyorktimes breaks new ground by using the L word.
Didn’t I hear that Trump has called for an official investigation into illegal voting? That would presumably settle the matter.
Nowhere did I see from the arbiters of Truth in Lying, the liberal journalist professors, any attempt at distinguishing between lying and opinion. Nor did I see any discussion of what a lie is….presumably a statement that one knows to be untrue.
Trump guesses, or thinks, or suspects the ‘unauthorized voters’ are out there and says so. Jewyorktimes Knows that their ‘unauthorized immigrants’ is a propaganda type mind-bender, a much softer term that ‘illegal immigrant’, or ‘undocumented immigrant’, etc.
So Trump offers an opinion, or a claim that the Inauguration crowd was larger than official estimates. First of all who cares? Second, I think he could be wrong, or correct. That is not a ‘lie’ but just a claim.
How about global warming as in man-made or natural? Plenty of folks state pro or con. Nobody calls them liars, except for some hyper types, usually from the Al Gore folks.
What drives the jews and libs crazy is that Trump trumpets his views, baldly calling a spade a spade, while the liberal 4th estaters slime their diction and their syntax with creepy words like ‘unauthorized’, etc.
Trump trumps these scribblers with a flat-out simple declarative
sentence while they weasel their wordy way to slip past mental red flags unnoticed by the reader.
How about a simple declaration that jewyorktimes is no longer admitted to press conferences…undocumented and unauthorized.
And how about this unflattering picture of Kelly-Ann…more manipulation of you, dear reader. The Lies of the Jews, by Martin Luther. He figured it out 500 or so years ago. Pure Enemy.
Joe Webb
Jun. 14, 2012 These 6 Corporations Control 90% Of The Media In America
That’s consolidated from 50 companies back in 1983. But the fact that a few companies own everything demonstrates “the illusion of choice,” Frugal Dad says. While some big sites, like Digg and Reddit aren’t owned by any of the corporations, Time Warner owns news sites read by millions of Americans every year.
http://www.businessinsider.com/these-6-corporations-control-90-of-the-media-in-america-2012-6
Media lies and fabrications have been going on ever since man put quill to papyrus.
In the modern day, stories such as “Remember the Maine” (actually a powder magazine explosion–not an attack by Spain) and New York Times Walter Duranty’s claims that there was no forced, artificially-engineered communist-imposed famine in the Ukraine (despite the opposite being true) reeks of journalistic malpractice of the highest order.
The 1968 Vietnam Tet offensive was branded a defeat by communist “journalist” Walter Cronkite, (despite being a a military victory for American and South Vietnamese forces). In fact, the communist North Vietnamese publicly credited the American news media for giving them new resolve to keep on fighting. After their defeat in the Tet offensive, the North Vietnamese were ready to settle; the American media was responsible for prolonging the war for years.
More examples include NBC rigging GMC pickup trucks to explode utilizing fireworks in order to demonize GM and posting Trayvon Martins picture as a 12-year-old rather than his more recent “thug” picture, as well as doctoring George Zimmerman’s conversation to portray him as “racist”.
The so-called “mainstream media” has never been honest.
The internet has become a haven for TRUE journalists–that the “mainstream media” types would like to see shut down…of course, since the “genie is out of the bottle”, anyone can be a true journalist, often time “outscooping” the established media organizations.
Some “professional journalists” are attempting to get the government to decide “who” a “real journalist” is. As in any other profession, established “journalists” cannot stand competition, especially when it exposes them for the liars and charlatans that they are. They have lost control of the media, and the trust of many Americans…their communist roots are showing.
Some “professional journalists” are attempting to get the government to decide “who” a “real journalist” is. As in any other profession, established “journalists” cannot stand competition, especially when it exposes them for the liars and charlatans that they are. They have lost control of the media, and the trust of many Americans…their communist roots are showing.
50 years ago, when I immigrated to the USA, I took a job at Columbia university in New York, and I had a Jewish secretary and the sit com All in the Family was just starting? I was given a lesson in community activism well before Obummer ever introduced that concept to our language. Everyday, my secretary called her Jewish liberal friends and complained about what Archie Bunker said, or what Nixon said, and they tell each other’s to call certain number and be polite in complaining. They written letters to the editor, and I was astonished at how organized minority can punch more than their weight. The white Christian men of America will continue to be the punching bag for our libturds as long as they are quite.
The MSM doesn’t so much “create reality” as invent and control the perception of “reality,” a perception of reality that often hides and distorts and even inverts objective reality. Most perniciously, to give but two examples, the MSM has suppressed the realities of black violence and criminality, especially black-on-white violence, for over half a century, almost as if under a totalitarian regime, and also the reality and causes and effects of average black intelligence.
Great analysis. Now that a court of law found these allegations to be unsubstantiated. And dropped the charges against Mr. Cosby, the presstitude which is GYNOCENTRIC is still out for blood. The reality is men are 50% of the population, and even more than 70% of decision makers, yet the GYNOCENTRIC culture that we live in prohibits any man to stand up and defend Cosby because all men have been castrated by the PC police, which includes their wives and girlfriends.
When some bi-tech cut a dude penis a few years back, and your wife or girlfriend thought it was effing funny, did you withhold sex to protest her insensitivity? I actually did. My girlfriend at that time apologized, but, I ended up dumping her.
President Trump has been great for this. The MSM is more exposed now than ever due to Trump fighting them head on. He’s like a one-man wrecking crew on MSM narratives and effectively turned their original anti-alternative media slur of #FakeNews back on them.
I hope he actually uses the power of the executive branch to investigate the media and possibly get the FCC to break up the corporate media monopoly. It would be a revolutionary act if President Trump had legitimate investigations with hearings on the major news organizations exposing the stories they purposely bury and how they intentionally propagandize to push a specific agenda.
My only worry is that Trump just wants to be President of America not a revolutionary who leads a coup against the entrenched established order. I hope that they continue to push him so much that he’s left with no choice but to become the revolutionary leader we really need.
there are reasons for an ethno-state which don’t involve a ranking of peoples by their supposedly genetically determined traits.
the HBDers you’ve collected here are innately incapable of understanding why, just as much as the anti-racists.
it’s sad that these reasons are not explained anywhere, not even here.
YES – the dam is breaking. I do opposition research on media and public opinion.
When Alex Jones rants about pedophilia and pederasty in Hollywood he is speaking to a narrow demographic that doesn’t need persuasion.
WHEN JOE ROGAN AND EDDY BRAVO – bring down the house with 10 minutes on Hollywood homosexual predation…. its A HOLOCAUST for the gay and lesbian agenda… the Hollywood elite… and the left.
Joe Rogan is a bright, left of center internet sensation. The following conversation happened on a podcast about marital arts.
Imagine his audience… they weren’t online for this discussion, but were persuaded of its truth and importance by men they admire.
THE FALL OUT from this conversation – to his audience — is absolute, total devastation for media control of the dialogue.
https://www.youtube.com/wat…
By information I meant the nearest veternian, the nearest auto repair shop that can do Toyota batteries so I don’t have to go to the dealer, a list of private high schools within 30 miles, museum, retail stores and other establishments hours, print shops, nearest fed ex office that kind of thing.
I make my own opinions.
I’m getting tired of the internet due to the incessant advertising.