The Neocons Are Selling Koolaid Again!

In 2004 I published an article in the journal, Middle East Policy that was entitled “Drinking the Koolaid.” The article reviewed the process by which the neocon element in the Bush Administration seized control of the process of policy formation and drove the United States in the direction of invasion of Iraq and the destruction of the apparatus of the Iraqi state. They did this through manipulation of the collective mental image Americans had of Iraq and the supposed menace posed by Iraqi weapons of mass destruction. Not all the people who participated in this process were neocon in their allegiance but there were enough of them in the Bush Administration to dominate the process. Neoconism as it has evolved in American politics is a close approximation of the imperialist political faction that existed in the time of President William McKinley and the Spanish-American War. Barbara Tuchman described this faction well in “The Proud Tower.”
Such people, then and now, fervently believe in the Manifest Destiny of the United States as mankind’s best hope of a utopian future and concomitantly in the responsibility of the United States to lead mankind toward that future. Neocons believe that inside every Iraqi, Filipino or Syrian there is an American waiting to be freed from the bonds of tradition, local culture and general backwardness. For people with this mindset the explanation for the continuance of old ways lies in the oppressive and exploitative nature of rulers who block the “progress” that is needed. The solution for the imperialists and neocons is simple. Local rulers must be removed as the principal obstacle to popular emulation of Western and especially American culture and political forms. In the run up to the invasion of Iraq I was often told by leading neocon figures that the Muslims and particularly the Iraqis had no culture worth keeping and that once we had created new facts, (a Karl Rove quote) these people would quickly abandon their old ways and beliefs as they sought to become something like Americans. This notion has one major flaw. It is not necessarily correct. Often the natives are willing to fight you long and hard to retain their own ways. In the aftermath of the Spanish-American War the US acquired the Philippine Islands and sought to make the islands American in all things. The result was a terrible war against Filipino nationalists who did not want to follow the example of the “shining city on a hill.” No, the “poor fools” wanted to go their own way in their own way. The same thing happened in Iraq after 2003. The Iraqis rejected occupation and American “reform” of their country and a long and bloody war ensued.
The neocons believe so strongly that America must lead the world and mankind forward that they accept the idea that the achievement of human progress justifies any means needed to advance that goal. In the case of the Iraq invasion the American people were lectured endlessly about the bestialities of Saddam’s government. The bestialities were impressive but the constant media display of these horrors was not enough to persuade the American people to accept war. From the bestialities meme the neocons moved on to the WMD meme. The Iraqi government had a nuclear weapons program before the First Gulf War but that program had been thoroughly destroyed in the inspection regime that followed Iraq’s defeat and surrender. This was widely known in the US government because US intelligence agencies had cooperated fully with the international inspectors in Iraq and in fact had sent the inspectors to a long list of locations at which the inspectors destroyed the program. I was instrumental in that process.
After 9/11 the US government knew without any doubt that the Iraqi government did not have a nuclear weapons program, but that mattered not at all to the neocons. As Paul Wolfowitz infamously told the US Senate “we chose to use the fear of nuclear weapons because we knew that would sell.” Once that decision was made an endless parade of administration shills appeared on television hyping the supposed menace of Iraqi nuclear weapons. Vice President Cheney and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice were merely the most elevated in position of the many vendors of the image of the “mushroom shaped cloud.”
And now we have the case of Syria and its supposed chemical weapons and attacks. After the putative East Gouta chemical attack of 2013, an OPCW program removed all the chemical weapons to be found in Syria and stated its belief that there were no more in the country. In April of 2017 the US-Russian de-confliction process was used to reach agreement on a Syrian Air Force strike in the area of Khan Sheikoon in southern Idlib Province. This was a conventional weapons attack and the USAF had an unarmed reconnaissance drone in the area to watch the strike go in against a storage area. The rebel run media in the area then claimed the government had attacked with the nerve gas Sarin, but no proof was ever offered except film clips broadcast on social media. Some of the film clips from the scene were ludicrous. Municipal public health people were filmed at the supposed scene standing around what was said to be a bomb crater from the “sarin attack.” Two public health men were filmed sitting on the lip of the crater with their feet in the hole. If there had been sarin residue in the hole they would have quickly succumbed to the gas. No impartial inspection of the site was ever done, but the Khan Sheikoon “gas attack” has become through endless repetition a “given” in the lore of the “constant Syrian government gas attacks against their own civilians.”
On the 4th of April it is claimed that the Syrian Government, then in the process of capturing the town of Douma caused chlorine gas to be dropped on the town killing and wounding many. Chlorine is not much of a war gas. It is usually thought of as an industrial chemical, so evidently to make the story more potent it is now suggested that perhaps sarin was also used.
No proof that such an attack occurred has been made public. None! The Syrian and Russian governments state that they want the site inspected. On the 15th of April US Senator Angus King (I) of Maine told Jake Tapper on SOTU that as of that date the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence had not been given any proof by the IC or Trump Administration that such an attack had occurred. “They have asserted that it did” he said.
The US, France and the UK struck Syria with over a hundred cruise missiles in retaliation for this supposed attack but the Administration has not yet provided any proof that the Syrian attack took place.
I am told that the old neocon crew argued as hard as possible for a disabling massive air and missile campaign intended to destroy the Syrian government’s ability to fight the mostly jihadi rebels. John Bolton, General (ret.) Jack Keane and many other neocons argued strongly for this campaign as a way to reverse the outcome of the civil war. James Mattis managed to obtain President Trump’s approval for a much more limited and largely symbolic strike but Trump was clearly inclined to the neocon side of the argument. What will happen next time?
Colonel W. Patrick Lang is a retired senior officer of U.S. Military Intelligence and U.S. Army Special Forces (The Green Berets). He served in the Department of Defense both as a serving officer and then as a member of the Defense Senior Executive Service for many years
More from Douma, with Pearson Sharp -
OAN’S PEARSON SHARP REFUTES MSM REPORTS OF ALLEGED SYRIAN CHEMICAL ATTACK
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wHsfc49Y_Fk
The biggest damage from the strikes on Syria was to the credibility of the US, French and Airstrip One governments. In the days of dubya at least some effort was put into the false flags.
Great article, except the USA did not “acquire the Philippine Islands”, it invaded! The Syrian disaster is best explained by a Columbia University professor, who was mistakenly booked on MSNBC, as Jimmy Dore explains:
In my opinion, Jeffrey Sachs's appearance on MSNBC is a smokescreen, political cover to exonerate the Deep State, banister predators and Israel firsters from complicity in the destruction of Syria.
Sachs was a leading actor, together with George Soros, Paul Wolfowitz and Jonathan Bush, brother-in-law of the late, sainted Barbara Bush, in the Rape of Russia in the Yeltsin years.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1343&v=ZLVypNN4fHU
h/t The Saker, complete w/ transcript: https://thesaker.is/the-rape-of-russia-saker-blog-exclusive-interview/
Then the Admiral says intervention worked in the Balkans, and again, nobody can bring up that Europeans aren't Arabs, and Arabs aren't Europeans, because Jews.
But Jews blanket every venue where people bump their gums for a living, and Jews haaaaaaaate the reality of HBD. More precisely, they hate Whites talking or knowing about the reality of HBD, so Jewish Job One is preventing Whites from talking about HBD. This means we don't get to mention the fact that regime change in Arab countries is doomed to failure. On the contrary, we are all forced to abide by the Jewish ban on HBD, and pretend to believe in the Jewish delusion of human cognitive group equality.
The most important part of this article on neocons and their policies is what was never mentioned: Israel. While superficially the neocons may claim they believe in the Manifest Destiny of the United States to impose American democracy on other cultures, the truth is that below the superficial is a deep and unquestioning obedience to further Zionist policies and the promotion of Israel über alles. Syria is a prime example of this and any article on U.S. policies regarding regime change or bombing Syria that leaves out a mention of Israeli influence is all foreplay and nothing else and just about as satisfying.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?444201-5/washington-journal-representative-steve-russell-r-ok-discusses-congress-role-syria-conflictThe same actors -- including the sociopathic Michael Ledeen-- of this neocon cabal have been reading the same script from the run-up to war with Iraq
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jilA-ZeBUI4&version=3&hl=en_US&rel=0
to the fulfillment of their obsession with attacking Iran:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=886&v=v9vXSvjiWaINotice that fifteen years on, the neocon criminal gang has added new, younger members, i.e. Richard Goldberg and Michaela Dodge. Goldberg is fanatically pro-Israel from his Jewish day school primary school to his anti-BDS activities in Illinois government and anti-Iran achievements in US senate.
Yeah, one has to willfully ignore the overwhelming historical evidence of the perfidious Jewish cabal dragging TR and his “conscripts” by the nose up San Juan Hill.
In a way it was fine that W. Patrick Lang did not mention the Zionist Entity by name. It's smart not to mention it all the time as it can be like 'beating a dead horse' among other things. Not mentioning it directly and just saying Neocon deflects the accusation of the anti-'S' label but in a subtle manner associates Zionism with Neocons, which can be a more persuasive way to make the point without screaming, like me (lol), that it's the same thing.
imo the process is more subtle: Manifest Destiny/Anglos and zionist/neoconservatives share mythological roots in Abrahamism, which posits that the "chosen" have a lock on truth, morality and god, and that they have the right and obligation to destroy anyone who fails to subscribe to that truth and their overlordship of it -- Evangelical Christians and Anglicans hold this concept fast.
The zionist twist on this is twofold: First, Jews believe they are the ordained by god to be in charge; Jews have been chosen by god to "teach the world ethics, to drag the rest of the world kicking and screaming to behave morally." http://www.aish.com/sp/ph/96037069.html Apparently, some Jews really believe this.
Second, but the larger zionist agenda is to establish Jews as a hegemonic if not global imperial power from a base in Israel, and they are using USA treasure, political and military power as its tool to achieve what are, ultimately, Jewish goals.
To be sure, US policymakers, elites, and tens of thousands of ordinary citizens willingly and/or unwittingly subscribe to a similar predatory and dominating agenda. But if (when?) Jewish zionists achieve their goals, US will be discarded like toilet paper.
It's useful to recognize that the early leaders of the zionist movement -- Herzl, Nordau, Pinsker and others -- recognized early on that Jews needed the support of a major power to achieve their goals, and solicited that support from the German kaiser, the Ottoman sultan, and the British.
When Chaim Weizmann's activities to gain British support were successful, the same zionist Jews who had earlier petitioned Germany and Ottoman turned violently against those same powers and brought about their destruction. Germany's destruction was maneuvered in short order; the destruction of the Ottoman empire successor states has taken longer.
Maybe those Arabs aren't so dumb after all.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O2TRzA2ezk
I understand your point, but Col. Lang’s statement of acquired is correct. The USA “acquired” the Phillipine islands as a result of the treaty ending the Spanish-American war. There was a following military occupation and war against nationalist rebels, but that doesn’t make his wording incorrect.
But who are the “Neo-Cons”?
Who is their loyalty to?
http://www.codoh.com
Rather uninteresting article. Nothing new. Didn’t even mention Israel’s immense and ongoing role in the destabilization of Syria. Ho hum.
Nice to see Pat Lang article on Unz Review.
And an excellent one, as usual.
Trump has made a complete mess of this and “next time” thus inevitably means something much more solid. He has dug himself deeper into the Russiagate hole and there’s only one way out. Since Putin is totally bogged down in Syria, there’s no hurry on “next time”. All Putin can do is sit and wait for it to happen. Trump will probably have to act before the midterms.
The neocons have a right to their opinion and their desired world order, just like anyone else. What they DO NOT have, is the right to perpetrate WARS OF AGRESSION, which include both War Crimes an Crimes Against Humanity under its purview, to reach those goals. Under our Constitution and system of government ONLY Congress is legally authorized to declare war on another nation. Congress has NOT declared war on the sovereign nation of Syria, there is no self defense issue here and such an attack has not been approved by the United Nations so, IT IS NOT UP TO THE PRESIDENT AND SOME GROUP OF HIS ADVISORS.
Those in the military have sworn an oath to defend the Constitution. You are not obligated to obey obviously criminal orders, in fact you are obligated to defend against all those violating our Constitution. By God, do your duty.
Where is Congress? They should be making sure that these criminals do not exercise authority that is reserved to Congress. By not preventing these crimes the military and Congress become accomplices and accessories to the most heinous crime defined by mankind…WAR OF AGRESSION.
Any and all those in authority who ordered past attacks and or order future attacks are guilty of WAGING AGGRESSIVE WAR. Any one who assisted in any way are accomplices, and/or accessories to the crimes and are equally guilty and subject to arrest and prosecution without time limit. The excuse of following orders will not be accepted.
If the neocons actually carry out the criminal act of “a disabling massive air and missile campaign intended to destroy the Syrian government’s ability to fight the mostly jihadi rebels,” don’t be surprised if the Russians and Chinese vaporize the United States.
I have to wonder why, with the known facts of this 2013 attack in the public domain, our ‘other IC’ never goes there except with the most vague allusions. Here is the 2013 attack in known detail:
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2018/04/15/what-can-be-known-vs-what-will-be-known/
I’m no fan of ‘Realpolitik’, let the chips fall as they should. In fact, the reality of 2013 should inform us of the reality of 2018, and where to bring the pressure to pop the abscess – before the abscess becomes WWIII
Great to see Colonel Lang added to the list of Unz writers. His direct expertise and experience in ME military and intel matters are unsurpassed, and as someone who has been intentionally excluded from the mainstream media because of his determination to express inconvenient truths that the powerful would prefer remain unsaid, he fits perfectly into the Unz mission statement: “A Collection of Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media.”
Let’s recall whilst considering this point that the OPCW is not some anti-American bureaucracy uninfluenced by US power. Here is what happened to an OPCW leader who crossed the US neocons:
http://uk.businessinsider.com/john-bolton-threatened-family-of-brazilian-diplomat-iraq-war-2002-2018-3
If the OPCW appears to be cooperating suspiciously with US objectives on an issue, that’s credible. The contrary, not so much.
On that note, let’s also recall that the OPCW inspected one of the main targets of the recent US action, claimed by the US and its collaborators to be an active chemical weapons site, the Barzeh research centre, in 2017:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/syria-airstrikes-brazeh-complex-damascus-2018-04-14/
Yes, excellent addition.
https://www.opcw.org/special-sections/syria/related-official-documents/
The shallowness and insouciance of Americans has rendered that superfluous.
While I certainly agree with the gist of this essay, the following quotation is news to me and I’d appreciate a citation–I can’t find it anywhere.
I have long been a fan of Colonel Lang’s stand against the current neocon policy in the Middle East. Here I find the most authoritative account of the thinking behind the Syrian disaster I have seen.
I am still puzzled by the support given by our European and UK politicians to this destructive policy. Is it merely a matter of catching the crumbs from the neocon’s table? Our politicians surely can’t think they’re exceptional too. Though in a way one hopes they might be – I no longer believe that those politicians represent the thinking of the great mass of people in Europe and the UK.
Then of course, human beings being human, there are also other self-serving motivations underlying the idealist pretext - collaboration for personal gain with the jewish/Israeli lobby that is hugely powerful in the UK and Europe as well as in the US, military-industrial types wanting to boost the status and budgets of the military, etc. These are the real motivations, as opposed to the legitimising pretext that is the supposedly noble ideal of American exceptionalism or internationalist social liberalism.
Lately the British regime's enthusiasm for the interventionist project seems to be greater even than that of the US regime, for instance.
https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2018/04/14/crown-bulldog-attacks-syria/
As fort the "[non] thinking of the great mass of people," since when does that matter?
--- Correct. The current breed of opportunists operating without any kind of responsibility makes the international corps of political whores-in-charge. These politicians look at the Blairs (a $100 million fortune) and Cheney & Bush (both getting richer with every day) and they know that the opportunisms, however criminal, will be rewarded by the "deciders." The incompetent and sycophantic politicians in the EU/UK governments have zero regards for their citizenry. We can be absolutely sure that there are no idealists among the leading UK politicians in power.
To believe that American ruling class (which is heavily zionized) has any idealistic motivations instead of a rabid drive for money and power is an illusion. The majority of the US politicians are committed to the criminal enterprises, whether local or global, when the enterprises promise a gesheft, which is the only criterion.
Looking at the parade of toads that have occupied the White House in recent years, I have more and more respect for Eisenhower's balls in the 1956 crisis. Such a move by an American President seems unimaginable today.
Lang spelled that out in “Drinking the Koolaid,” the 2004 article mentioned in the first sentence.
He wrote:
Regulars on Unz forum regularly mention “A Clean Break,” but noting the “regional balance-of-power scheme based on American-Israeli military dominance with a subsidiary military role for Turkey and Jordan, ” and given the amount of money and military aid US taxpayers provide to Israel, why is this group hiring, training and arming “moderate rebels” to “foil Syria’s regional ambitions” rather than carrying out the mission themselves?
Also, and based on comments by US Congressman Steven Russell (R-OK) (among others) in appearances on C Span, where praise is lavished on Jordan’s king Abdullah, it appears Jordan is still on board the aging ship Clean Break , tho Turkey is threatening mutiny.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?444201-5/washington-journal-representative-steve-russell-r-ok-discusses-congress-role-syria-conflict
The same actors — including the sociopathic Michael Ledeen– of this neocon cabal have been reading the same script from the run-up to war with Iraq
to the fulfillment of their obsession with attacking Iran:
Notice that fifteen years on, the neocon criminal gang has added new, younger members, i.e. Richard Goldberg and Michaela Dodge. Goldberg is fanatically pro-Israel from his Jewish day school primary school to his anti-BDS activities in Illinois government and anti-Iran achievements in US senate.
One of the reason the terrorist one day may think is the support given by the Zionists to the bombers attacker gentile politicians .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O2TRzA2ezk
Disagree because Jimmy Dore made a mistake in heaping so much praise on Sache without knowing who he was.
In my opinion, Jeffrey Sachs’s appearance on MSNBC is a smokescreen, political cover to exonerate the Deep State, banister predators and Israel firsters from complicity in the destruction of Syria.
Sachs was a leading actor, together with George Soros, Paul Wolfowitz and Jonathan Bush, brother-in-law of the late, sainted Barbara Bush, in the Rape of Russia in the Yeltsin years.
h/t The Saker, complete w/ transcript: https://thesaker.is/the-rape-of-russia-saker-blog-exclusive-interview/
If your adversary speaks some truth, that doesn't make it a lie. Plus, you're not going to get every angle covered n every clip. The fact that he called out US covert fomentation of regime-change in Syria makes this golden.
Here's the clip without Jimmy Dore's interruptions, only 5 min.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vwKk4pADCw
Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs on Syria
Our southern neighbors are the largest threat to the US than any Middle Eastern State.
I will continue to contend to drop the label “neoconservative” because it is inaccurate. What we have are those who desire intervention for political and mercantilism *economic” ambitions — interventionists.
——————–
” I was often told by leading neocon figures that the Muslims and particularly the Iraqis had no culture worth keeping and that once we had created new facts, (a Karl Rove quote) these people would quickly abandon their old ways and beliefs as they sought to become something like Americans. This notion has one major flaw. It is not necessarily correct. Often the natives are willing to fight you long and hard to retain their own ways. In the aftermath of the Spanish-American War the US acquired the Philippine Islands and sought to make the islands American in all things.”
I am unclear why you are equivocating here. It is entirely incorrect as demonstrated throughout the region repeatedly.
True. I love Col. Lang’s blog and have followed it for years now. He’s really good at military strategy, and–as a ME specialist–is very helpful in analyzing and predicting events in Syria, Iraq, etc. But the main thing that’s missing at his blog (‘Sic Semper Tyrannis’) is any analysis of Israel’s role in this. There’s no mention of the Oded Yinon plan, or the Clean Break memo, or the ‘Pearl Harbor-type event’ paper. And while Lang is very good at pointing out the absurdity of Washington’s statements relative to reality, he’s not so good at untangling propaganda from what really motivates the highest-level people who are behind all of this. Hint: it’s not ‘democracy promotion’.
I wonder if the neocons have any idea about forward.
Their forward for me is just world domination, that what Franklin Roosevelt already tried, but what failed miserably.
In 1946 the Soros then, Bernard Baruch, in vain pleaded for a world government, that is, the USA governing the world.
Stalin and Mao tse Tung had other ideas.
We now have Putin, the Chinese government, India, Iran, IS, the other BRICS countries, I think the majority of Muslims, most S and Middle American countries, with other ideas.
Even on German sites debate exists on the continuing USA occupation.
Soros’ conflict with Hungary is there for anyone to see.
Fool Macron states that the EU must have more power, to destroy increasing nationalism.
He does not see that with more EU power nationalism rises.
Shortly before the Brexit referendum someone in Britain said ‘they even interfere with vacuum cleaners’.
Who is their loyalty to?
www.codoh.com
To themselves
You’re just wasting your nerves, and time. Just looking at what is done rather than what is being said, I see the world geopolitically moving in a splendid direction, with practically enlightened leaders in the major three countries. I see a false flag that had cost no lives, Syria becoming invincible to both NATO and Israel – a dream come true, I also see Russia firmly establishing itself on the Med for a first time, a forging of peace between the two Koreas after 60 years. All those are results to which the White House under Trump crucially contributes. (*)
In the rest of the world, we can see improvement in the living conditions in most parts of the world unparalleled in history.
The biggest problem are the European & American chattering and fear-mongering classes, imperialists and anti-imperialists alike. Surprisingly, they look like two sides of a same coin. On his website, Mr. Patrick Lang speaks about Mr. Trump, his president, in the most pejorative terms, while he has the highest praises for Collin Powell, who steadily and with a pronounced servility served the neocons. It was exactly Mr. Lang that, by serving Collin Powell, assisted the neocon dominance in the White House, and, among else, the Iraq disaster. Our greatest enemy demons are those inside ourselves.
(*) Trump’s critics want to have their cake and eat it: Trump is wrong because of his stupendous warmongering, and by being such “a moron” as to be disastrous for his mad plans. Occam’s Razor applied to those two extraordinary observations points to the solid likelihood they are illusions. Illusion-making would be consistent with what I know about DJT personally anda fine a tit-for-tat to what the msm do to him. When surrounded by open mouths of beasts, throw them a bone or two.
The most important part of this article on neocons and their policies is what was never mentioned: Israel.
Yeah, one has to willfully ignore the overwhelming historical evidence of the perfidious Jewish cabal dragging TR and his “conscripts” by the nose up San Juan Hill.
If the Neocons would follow the example of (atheist or perhaps actual demon worshipping, socialist/Marxist, drug addict, bisexual) Jones and his main female inner circle and its largely black male inner circle of enforcers and also drink the kool-aid and die, then we’d be happy they were making a batch.
The world would become safer and more sane.
Great to see Colonel Lang added to the list of Unz writers.
Yes, excellent addition.
I think this whole charade served another purpose. And Nikki Haley’s comments added to it (“we will never be friends with Russia and will we smack Russia whenever we want”). It allowed the Russians to start thinking the unthinkable. Unleashing the nuclear genie and using MAD to end the madness. I believe it will create a ramping up of nuclear forces in Russia. I don’t believe the option was really on the table until the false flag and the completely irrational and unhinged response from the West. Preceded by the other ludicrous Skripal affair which the U.S. and other Western countries accepted as true and evicted Russian officials based on it. I think in the final hours before the missile strikes of last Friday it was a somber mood among Russian military planners and there was a a begrudging willingness to consider the unthinkable nuclear option. Now I think it is fully on the table and Russian planners will start thinking and visualizing about scenarios and will make its future use more real and thus much easier to undertake. In fact, merely thinking about and visualizing about scenarios will create an excitement which will animate their future decision. If the Punjabi Clemson accounting major, Nimrata Randhawa, is correct and will not be friends with Russia and smack them whenever “we” want, you’d better get right with God and live your final days virtuously because the end of the world as we know it is at hand.
Regarding Barzah/Barzeh, here is the actual OPCW document dated 23 March 2018 referring to the November 2017 inspection:
Interestingly, this document is not particularly easy to find, for some (no doubt innocent) reason it has not (yet?) been included among the list of “Progress Reports” on the OPCW site:
https://www.opcw.org/special-sections/syria/related-official-documents/
So the Neocons want to better the lives of Iraqis, Filipinos and Syrians by “introducing” them to the American way of life?? – Such kind and well meaning people.
The current US is rather like a cross country trip in bad weather. The vehicle is bogged down in deep mud, giving the driver and occupants two options 1) Look out the windows and say, “We’re bogged down in deep mud. What are we going to do?” 2) Refuse to look out the windows and say, “There’s something wrong with this vehicle. Can we fix the engine?”
The US as a society, isn’t going anywhere until it can face reality, and have an open and frank public debate about the Israeli/Zionist subversion of US institutions.
Your view is a common myth. Why do people assume the Philippines belonged to Spain, who could give it away? Anyway, by the time the American Army arrived, there was an established Filipino government and a large regular army that was running the nation. Just a few tiny pockets of Spanish troops remained waiting for rescue. After the Americans saved them, they attacked and invaded the Philippines, fighting the regular Army for over a year until it was destroyed, then the resulting insurgency. The US military conquered the Philippines beginning with the bloody “Battle of Manila”.
The fact is that Israel and the dual citizen ziocons aka neocons control the U.S. gov and proof of this is that Israel did the attack on the WTC on 911 and got away with it, and also did the attack on the USS LIBERTY and got away with that, and numerous other subversive things that would take a book to document, and got away with it all.
Israel is destroying America.
Powell? Really? Do you actually have some citations to back that up? I’ve followed Lang for several years now, and I have yet to see him praise Powell–at least not in his role as Sec’y of State. To be sure, Powell was a competent general, but way too much of a yes-man to stand up to the neocons (even though there’s ample evidence he knew better from the start).
Yeah sure, fact is he acted as a "republican" during his military career, which enabled him to fit in with the other big wheels, seeing as most military folks are in fact republicans, and then he changed sides and supported BO. Competent no , opportunistic yeah.
Authenticjazzman "mensa" qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army Vet, and pro jazz artisit.
How do we know that?
Lang may have been loosely paraphrasing here. The version I’m familiar with is:
Inter alia: https://usatoday30.usatoday.com/news/world/iraq/2003-05-30-wolfowitz-iraq_x.htm
The Zionist Entity, the great albatross around America’s neck.
In a way it was fine that W. Patrick Lang did not mention the Zionist Entity by name. It’s smart not to mention it all the time as it can be like ‘beating a dead horse’ among other things. Not mentioning it directly and just saying Neocon deflects the accusation of the anti-’S’ label but in a subtle manner associates Zionism with Neocons, which can be a more persuasive way to make the point without screaming, like me (lol), that it’s the same thing.
“…administration shills appeared on television hyping the supposed menace of Iraqi nuclear weapons. Vice President Cheney and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice…”
I propose that international politics would be greatly clarified if we were to place a ‘CFR’ next to the name of every member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O2TRzA2ezk
Spain ceded the Philippine Islands to the US at the end of the Spanish American War.
If so, that’s awfully sloppy, even for a paraphrase, and in no way a legitimate use of quotation marks.
I’m very glad to see Colonel Pat Lang writing for the Unz review.
His own website–Sic Semper Tyrannis– is one of the best, most informative sites on the internet.
It is “must read” for anyone who wants to follow national security issues, Syria, Ukraine and beyond.
Lang doesn’t mince words or pull his punches. And his analysis is never short of brilliant.
This is really a great addition for the Unz Review.
Good work, Ron and a hearty “Welcome” to Colonel Lang!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O2TRzA2ezk
This is what you get when you have too much Jewish influence over opinion. Friedlander says “regime change never works,” but obviously it does, sometimes, like in Japan and Germany after WWII. The problem is when you try to change regimes for incompetent populations, like Arabs; Arabs aren’t capable of running a liberal democracy. An Arab liberal democracy is doomed to be overthrown, because Arabs don’t have the psychological constitution for it.
Then the Admiral says intervention worked in the Balkans, and again, nobody can bring up that Europeans aren’t Arabs, and Arabs aren’t Europeans, because Jews.
But Jews blanket every venue where people bump their gums for a living, and Jews haaaaaaaate the reality of HBD. More precisely, they hate Whites talking or knowing about the reality of HBD, so Jewish Job One is preventing Whites from talking about HBD. This means we don’t get to mention the fact that regime change in Arab countries is doomed to failure. On the contrary, we are all forced to abide by the Jewish ban on HBD, and pretend to believe in the Jewish delusion of human cognitive group equality.
Japan has recovered, to a certain extent, probably because Japan's adversary was not Jews. Germany is still a fully occupied and de-culturalized state. Witness, for example, the Thompson article where Hindemann is compelled to discuss "Nazis" totally out of context.
The practice in these situations is to present the paraphrased statement without quotation marks…
I will continue to contend to drop the label "neoconservative" because it is inaccurate. What we have are those who desire intervention for political and mercantilism *economic" ambitions --- interventionists.
--------------------
" I was often told by leading neocon figures that the Muslims and particularly the Iraqis had no culture worth keeping and that once we had created new facts, (a Karl Rove quote) these people would quickly abandon their old ways and beliefs as they sought to become something like Americans. This notion has one major flaw. It is not necessarily correct. Often the natives are willing to fight you long and hard to retain their own ways. In the aftermath of the Spanish-American War the US acquired the Philippine Islands and sought to make the islands American in all things."
I am unclear why you are equivocating here. It is entirely incorrect as demonstrated throughout the region repeatedly.
“Zionist” is more accurate than either.
The desire to regime change in North Korea and parts of Africa are not all that beneficial to Zionist ambitions. I am not all convinced that Israel is a democracy. But it's clear that neither Libya, Iraq or Afghanistan are going to raving democratic capitalist states - every. Muslim faith precludes such a system. even if said states did embrace democracy -- there is no evidence and would in all likelihood not reflect what exists in the US. Because what exists in the US is founded on a particular history and environment and inter-relational dynamics.
The grand narrative they advance would be attractive as policy even minus the existence of Israel.
--- Cutting off nonsense at the pass: I do think Israel has a right to exist. --
Then the Admiral says intervention worked in the Balkans, and again, nobody can bring up that Europeans aren't Arabs, and Arabs aren't Europeans, because Jews.
But Jews blanket every venue where people bump their gums for a living, and Jews haaaaaaaate the reality of HBD. More precisely, they hate Whites talking or knowing about the reality of HBD, so Jewish Job One is preventing Whites from talking about HBD. This means we don't get to mention the fact that regime change in Arab countries is doomed to failure. On the contrary, we are all forced to abide by the Jewish ban on HBD, and pretend to believe in the Jewish delusion of human cognitive group equality.
re:
WWII actions against Japan and Germany were not “regime changes” that “worked,” they were total wars of destruction, conquest and genocide of the German people, in the case of Germany, which lost ~10 of its pop. while Japan lost ~5%.
Japan has recovered, to a certain extent, probably because Japan’s adversary was not Jews. Germany is still a fully occupied and de-culturalized state. Witness, for example, the Thompson article where Hindemann is compelled to discuss “Nazis” totally out of context.
Germany was destroyed, physically and politically.
Indoctrination of the Germans with their guilt for two world wars, and the murder of six million jews, goes on to this day.
But even this indoctrination is crumbling.
Many Germans do not see how the country they live in, that should just have a defensive army, cooperates in wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
Many Germans see how the poor jews who survived the holocaust treat the Palestinians.
Germany now is going to buy Predators:
https://kenfm.de/keine-kampfdrohnen/
Trans 'No drones for battle'.
Another hasbarist in disguise has spoken.
“To themselves” only after satisfying the demands of “that shitty little country”.
http://www.codoh.com
Japan has recovered, to a certain extent, probably because Japan's adversary was not Jews. Germany is still a fully occupied and de-culturalized state. Witness, for example, the Thompson article where Hindemann is compelled to discuss "Nazis" totally out of context.
In context that’s exactly what they are; the regime would like to do the exact same thing to SW Asia, but it won’t work, because Japanese and Germans aren’t Arabs.
Even Germany isn't such a great case for successful regime change when you look at the results of their 1918 defeat: years of political instability under a weak government until the rise of the Nazis.
Japan retained their Emperor, which lent authority to their new government.
Lastly, any regime change effort in a society with the historical memory of colonial domination is carrying some serious baggage.
Flavor Aid.
Not Kool Aid.
“I was often told by leading neocon figures that the Muslims and particularly the Iraqis had no culture worth keeping and that once we had created new facts, (a Karl Rove quote) these people would quickly abandon their old ways and beliefs as they sought to become something like Americans. This notion has one major flaw. It is not necessarily correct.”
Only the meanest culture -free bastards can get away with this as a policy statement . It is millions times worse when someone condones it by saying ” It is not necessarily correct”
That argument rests on assumptions that I consider ugly, a-historical, and counterproductive.
What was done to Germany and Japan — and to the former Ottoman empire as well as Iran — from ~1907 ’til today, was precipitated by some of the world’s greatest psychopaths. They are still at large. THAT is the problem, not “HBD.”
https://www.c-span.org/video/?444201-5/washington-journal-representative-steve-russell-r-ok-discusses-congress-role-syria-conflictThe same actors -- including the sociopathic Michael Ledeen-- of this neocon cabal have been reading the same script from the run-up to war with Iraq
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jilA-ZeBUI4&version=3&hl=en_US&rel=0
to the fulfillment of their obsession with attacking Iran:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=886&v=v9vXSvjiWaINotice that fifteen years on, the neocon criminal gang has added new, younger members, i.e. Richard Goldberg and Michaela Dodge. Goldberg is fanatically pro-Israel from his Jewish day school primary school to his anti-BDS activities in Illinois government and anti-Iran achievements in US senate.
One of the reasons Tom Friedman supplied for his support to Iraq war among many similar excuses, was the support Saddam offered to the suicide bombers.
One of the reason the terrorist one day may think is the support given by the Zionists to the bombers attacker gentile politicians .
His own website--Sic Semper Tyrannis-- is one of the best, most informative sites on the internet.
It is "must read" for anyone who wants to follow national security issues, Syria, Ukraine and beyond.
Lang doesn't mince words or pull his punches. And his analysis is never short of brilliant.
This is really a great addition for the Unz Review.
Good work, Ron and a hearty "Welcome" to Colonel Lang!
Lang and Whitney are Goy Boy Shills of the first order. Never once have they crossed the Kosher Line In The Sand and fingered the vile conniving jooies for the destruction of the ME. And for good reason….they want to see their stuff in print somewhere and fear a total ban for indulging in……gasp……hate speech. So they sensibly resort to euphemisms like “neocon” to describe the bloodthirsty jooies and their Goy Boy useful idiots. As the cliche goes…..discretion is the better part of valor.
And what is your courage? -- to spill the stupid and poorly written "opinion" on the UNZ Review, without divulging your name and without being of any significance for the task?
You can compare your achievements (if any) with the achievements of Colonel Patrick Lang:
"Colonel W. Patrick Lang is a retired senior officer of U.S. Military Intelligence and U.S. Army Special Forces (The Green Berets). He served in the Department of Defense both as a serving officer and then as a member of the Defense Senior Executive Service for many years. He is a highly decorated veteran of several of America’s overseas conflicts including the war in Vietnam. He was trained and educated as a specialist in the Middle East by the U.S. Army and served in that region for many years. He was the first Professor of the Arabic Language at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. In the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) he was the “Defense Intelligence Officer for the Middle East, South Asia and Terrorism,” and later the first Director of the Defense Humint Service.” For his service in DIA, he was awarded the “Presidential Rank of Distinguished Executive.” This is the equivalent of a British knighthood." http://turcopolier.typepad.com/about.html
Come to think of it, I mostly agree with this comment: Col. Lang conflated American operating principle of “Manifest Destiny” with the zionist / neoconservative ideology (psychopathology).
imo the process is more subtle: Manifest Destiny/Anglos and zionist/neoconservatives share mythological roots in Abrahamism, which posits that the “chosen” have a lock on truth, morality and god, and that they have the right and obligation to destroy anyone who fails to subscribe to that truth and their overlordship of it — Evangelical Christians and Anglicans hold this concept fast.
The zionist twist on this is twofold: First, Jews believe they are the ordained by god to be in charge; Jews have been chosen by god to “teach the world ethics, to drag the rest of the world kicking and screaming to behave morally.” http://www.aish.com/sp/ph/96037069.html Apparently, some Jews really believe this.
Second, but the larger zionist agenda is to establish Jews as a hegemonic if not global imperial power from a base in Israel, and they are using USA treasure, political and military power as its tool to achieve what are, ultimately, Jewish goals.
To be sure, US policymakers, elites, and tens of thousands of ordinary citizens willingly and/or unwittingly subscribe to a similar predatory and dominating agenda. But if (when?) Jewish zionists achieve their goals, US will be discarded like toilet paper.
It’s useful to recognize that the early leaders of the zionist movement — Herzl, Nordau, Pinsker and others — recognized early on that Jews needed the support of a major power to achieve their goals, and solicited that support from the German kaiser, the Ottoman sultan, and the British.
When Chaim Weizmann’s activities to gain British support were successful, the same zionist Jews who had earlier petitioned Germany and Ottoman turned violently against those same powers and brought about their destruction. Germany’s destruction was maneuvered in short order; the destruction of the Ottoman empire successor states has taken longer.
Maybe those Arabs aren’t so dumb after all.
Nothing much has happened or will happen in Syria at the behest of the US. Trump is keeping his powder dry for the big attack on Iran.
I have pointed at Zionist interest many times as the root cause of destructive US policy in the ME Have you ever read anything by me? I think not. nevertheles it is not the case that Zionism and neoconism are the same thing. Neoconism has a broader agenda than mere Zionism
Glad you made that distinction, between zionists and neocons.
Zionism is just about the most complex -ism on the planet.
Neocons are just what they say they are: Trotskyites in Beltway drag. Trotskyites dominated the Jerusalem Conference in 1979 when GWOT was birthed; G H W Bush did doula duty.
I wonder what the linkage is between Jabotinsky and Trotsky? Both are revolutionaries, both advocate violence. Jabotinsky picked up on that change in Jewish behavior from petitioning from a posture of subservience-- shtadlones-- to demanding, with arrogance; Netanyahu is his worthy acolyte.
Neocons have some genuine psychopaths among them -- the world would be a better place if an ice axe were wielded in Ledeen's vicinity.
It's consistent with what Ronen Bergman told Brian Williams http://www.nbcnews.com/video/rock-center/46318982#46318982
"Israel has long used assassination against its enemies, “hoping that by taking out individuals, they can alter, change the course of history,”
Zionism is the ME taking, beginning with Palestine, wing of Judaism.
Neocons/Jewcons are Western, mostly American, Jew plotting, conniving for Greater Israel. Neopets/Jewpets help from positions of power not achievable by Jew and to be face to take blame.
Neoconism's broader agenda is to use America, the West in service to the Greater Israel fantasy and the fantasy of Jew control of world. Jerusalem as capital. Not my idea. Theirs.
there are plenty of interventionists on the press for democracy and “capitalism” as cause for stabilizing regions that are not Jews or all that active in Zionists policies.
The desire to regime change in North Korea and parts of Africa are not all that beneficial to Zionist ambitions. I am not all convinced that Israel is a democracy. But it’s clear that neither Libya, Iraq or Afghanistan are going to raving democratic capitalist states – every. Muslim faith precludes such a system. even if said states did embrace democracy — there is no evidence and would in all likelihood not reflect what exists in the US. Because what exists in the US is founded on a particular history and environment and inter-relational dynamics.
The grand narrative they advance would be attractive as policy even minus the existence of Israel.
— Cutting off nonsense at the pass: I do think Israel has a right to exist. –
All foreign policy is for the benefit of the money lenders and the illegitimate state of Israhell. All conflict, 'crisis', wars deflect from the ultimate goal of Zion which is complete world control and hegemony for the Zionist Entity (same thing).
Israel wouldn't last a week without skimming US taxpayers cash.
The True Cost of Parasite Israel
Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far beyond the official numbers.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/
Fighting Israel's Wars
How the United States military has become Zionized
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/fighting-israels-wars/
Pandering to Israel Has Got to Stop
Pledges of loyalty to Israel are un-American
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comments
America's Jews Are Driving America's Wars
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/americas-jews-are-driving-americas-wars/#comment-2012898
Israel's Dirty Little Secret
How it drives US policies exploiting a spineless Congress and White House
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/israels-dirty-little-secret/
www.codoh.com
Ah, you want me to propagandize for your preferred positions. You want me to scream every day that the JEWS did it. You are supposed to be able to read between the lines and understan the truth of things. You are more of sa simpleton than I had thought. You should stay off my blog.
https://www.opcw.org/special-sections/syria/related-official-documents/
Thanks f-t-r that’s useful stuff as always.
Japan has recovered, to a certain extent, probably because Japan's adversary was not Jews. Germany is still a fully occupied and de-culturalized state. Witness, for example, the Thompson article where Hindemann is compelled to discuss "Nazis" totally out of context.
There was neither regime change nor unconditional surrender in Japan.
Germany was destroyed, physically and politically.
Indoctrination of the Germans with their guilt for two world wars, and the murder of six million jews, goes on to this day.
But even this indoctrination is crumbling.
Many Germans do not see how the country they live in, that should just have a defensive army, cooperates in wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
Many Germans see how the poor jews who survived the holocaust treat the Palestinians.
Germany now is going to buy Predators:
https://kenfm.de/keine-kampfdrohnen/
Trans ‘No drones for battle’.
In my opinion, Jeffrey Sachs's appearance on MSNBC is a smokescreen, political cover to exonerate the Deep State, banister predators and Israel firsters from complicity in the destruction of Syria.
Sachs was a leading actor, together with George Soros, Paul Wolfowitz and Jonathan Bush, brother-in-law of the late, sainted Barbara Bush, in the Rape of Russia in the Yeltsin years.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1343&v=ZLVypNN4fHU
h/t The Saker, complete w/ transcript: https://thesaker.is/the-rape-of-russia-saker-blog-exclusive-interview/
Okay, Sachs has corpses in his closet. And yes, Dore is dopey. (Sachs has been on MSNBC many times. It was no mistake.) But, IMO, take gold where you find it…. limited hangout or not.
If your adversary speaks some truth, that doesn’t make it a lie. Plus, you’re not going to get every angle covered n every clip. The fact that he called out US covert fomentation of regime-change in Syria makes this golden.
Here’s the clip without Jimmy Dore’s interruptions, only 5 min.
Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs on Syria
I'm talking about the moral component; I think our Zionist interventionist policies are stupid, not in American interests, and really only serve Zionist interests. but it's not really "our" mess, as Sachs states, so much as a Sunni/Zionist mess.
If you split the difference between two extremes, you end up pleasing no one and being attacked by both sides. Democracy is a flower that smells sweet and ends up in the pipe of every crackpot loon in history. In this world, facts and reality matter. Ideology is the shortcut that retards use to move the masses towards easy solutions that make life hard.
Blood and religion form bonds. Ideas just make the stupid angry and the smart embrace theories and abandon reliable methods. New ideas can be beneficial or they can be fair, they rarely can be both. Without winners there are no losers. Unless you benefit from work, there is no incentive to do it.
There are no simple solutions. There are no complex problems. Problems can always be simplified by division and parsing. Solutions can only be simplified to avoid the hard facts and avoid actually solving them.
What has any of this have to do with the subject? These are the things you need to bring to the table.
Discussing this issue will lead to nothing but overly emotional hype and obfuscation. Using the above can stop the endless appeals to emotionalism that carries the masses away from facts.
I’ll say to you what I say to others. I beat up the Zionists both here and in Israel all the time but I am not going to say that all Jews are responsible for the ills of the world. As for the neocons their agenda is much larger than just Zionism.
The desire to regime change in North Korea and parts of Africa are not all that beneficial to Zionist ambitions. I am not all convinced that Israel is a democracy. But it's clear that neither Libya, Iraq or Afghanistan are going to raving democratic capitalist states - every. Muslim faith precludes such a system. even if said states did embrace democracy -- there is no evidence and would in all likelihood not reflect what exists in the US. Because what exists in the US is founded on a particular history and environment and inter-relational dynamics.
The grand narrative they advance would be attractive as policy even minus the existence of Israel.
--- Cutting off nonsense at the pass: I do think Israel has a right to exist. --
First clean up your English. I’m sure they teach it at your troll farm south of Dimona in the Negev where the air conditioning in the summer is bought and paid for by the American taxpayers!
All foreign policy is for the benefit of the money lenders and the illegitimate state of Israhell. All conflict, ‘crisis’, wars deflect from the ultimate goal of Zion which is complete world control and hegemony for the Zionist Entity (same thing).
This comment espouses an intriguing scenario that is best saved for another time. it's the suggestion of global dominance and one world government. It invites a lot of issues for christians about who and where the anti-christ will come from and reside.
But that for another discussion. But don't get pushback from me that Israel has too much influence, attention and support.
All of that is quite another matter than whether they have a right to exist.
Thanks, that was about the best I could find too. Have to agree with the other comments that the use of quotation marks was inappropriate at best.
I am still puzzled by the support given by our European and UK politicians to this destructive policy. Is it merely a matter of catching the crumbs from the neocon's table? Our politicians surely can't think they're exceptional too. Though in a way one hopes they might be - I no longer believe that those politicians represent the thinking of the great mass of people in Europe and the UK.
Well clearly the US’s European satrapies don’t share directly in the US updated Manifest Destiny idea, but the US sphere elites in general are fully indoctrinated in the universalist ideology of internationalist social-liberalism and “democracy”-uber-alles (where “democracy” – whether in Republican, constitutional monarchic or other form – is in reality a kind of managed gerrymander to keep the established and US-favoured elites safely in control and ensure “populists” are excluded by any means necessary), and sees itself as on a mission to promote the spread of US style liberal (managed) “democracy” throughout the world (except where it’s currently inconvenient to push it too hard for reasons of temporary expedience, such as in places like Saudi Arabia). There might well be a psychological component akin to Stockholm Syndrome, whereby people like Blair, Macron etc see the power of the US and the US exceptionalist ideology over their countries, know they are subordinate to it, and seek to internalise a wider version of it for themselves so that they can tell themselves that when they are serving Washington’s objectives and profiting handsomely thereby, they are actually doing it for their own noble ideals.
Then of course, human beings being human, there are also other self-serving motivations underlying the idealist pretext – collaboration for personal gain with the jewish/Israeli lobby that is hugely powerful in the UK and Europe as well as in the US, military-industrial types wanting to boost the status and budgets of the military, etc. These are the real motivations, as opposed to the legitimising pretext that is the supposedly noble ideal of American exceptionalism or internationalist social liberalism.
Lately the British regime’s enthusiasm for the interventionist project seems to be greater even than that of the US regime, for instance.
The American Empire is facing a historical junction : does become a mercenary putative force for Zionist Israel or Will the USA priorize its own NATIONAL interests over Israeli. The prize of becoming a Zionist surrogate will mean the progressive deterioration of the American empeirein the Middle East, and the world. America faces severe national debt, decaying infrastructure, and internal social fragmentation. On the other hand Israel is poised to become the ENERGY hub for the European, African, Asian economies,without Israeli OIL supply lines all those economies will be paralyzed. Furthermore American blind,almost irrational support for Israel will mean more dangerous terrorists attacks and more frequent..The Trump presidency is in fact a Neocon presidency, the democratic decision making (war) process is dead, and this Syrian war means that it doesn’t matter whom iselected president ultimately AIPAC, Israel, make the final decisions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iD9C9koRmro
OAN'S PEARSON SHARP REFUTES MSM REPORTS OF ALLEGED SYRIAN CHEMICAL ATTACK
More from The Jimmy Dore Show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=292&v=_O2TRzA2ezk
I don’t know if anyone outside US believes so called “theoretical background”of the neocons that they think US is the pinnacle of the human civilization that they want to export their model to the other places in the world, etc. This is so absurdly stupid is that it is hard to believe anyone would buy it. All of what they do just talks volumes about what they care for: money and power; the rest, as can be understood from their lousy “philosophy”, are just details.
I also think that their affection to Israel is fake. People in the power positions do not have such dispositions. I am sure there is some genuine idiots among US political class who buys what they actually say but most of them just ride the tide while it is useful for them. I am sure that once Israel loses its usefulness for the ones who actually wield power inside US political class, Israel would also be trashed just like Arab countries they destroyed.
"I am sure that once Israel loses its usefulness for the ones who actually wield power inside US political class, Israel would also be trashed just like Arab countries they destroyed."
Except that those who wield power are Jews and those that shill for them.
And if anyone doesn't shill for Jew interests they are screwed because of it.
www.codoh.com
” Competent general”
Yeah sure, fact is he acted as a “republican” during his military career, which enabled him to fit in with the other big wheels, seeing as most military folks are in fact republicans, and then he changed sides and supported BO. Competent no , opportunistic yeah.
Authenticjazzman “mensa” qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army Vet, and pro jazz artisit.
I am still puzzled by the support given by our European and UK politicians to this destructive policy. Is it merely a matter of catching the crumbs from the neocon's table? Our politicians surely can't think they're exceptional too. Though in a way one hopes they might be - I no longer believe that those politicians represent the thinking of the great mass of people in Europe and the UK.
Don’t assume US neocons are calling all the shots. It was Sarkozy (goaded by Zionist Bernard Henri Levy) took the lead to attack Libya. And at least some believe London is still the core of Imperialist aggression.
Crown Bulldog Attacks Syria
https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2018/04/14/crown-bulldog-attacks-syria/
As fort the “[non] thinking of the great mass of people,” since when does that matter?
You're a funny guy.
I am still puzzled by the support given by our European and UK politicians to this destructive policy. Is it merely a matter of catching the crumbs from the neocon's table? Our politicians surely can't think they're exceptional too. Though in a way one hopes they might be - I no longer believe that those politicians represent the thinking of the great mass of people in Europe and the UK.
“Is it merely a matter of catching the crumbs from the neocon’s table? ”
— Correct. The current breed of opportunists operating without any kind of responsibility makes the international corps of political whores-in-charge. These politicians look at the Blairs (a $100 million fortune) and Cheney & Bush (both getting richer with every day) and they know that the opportunisms, however criminal, will be rewarded by the “deciders.” The incompetent and sycophantic politicians in the EU/UK governments have zero regards for their citizenry. We can be absolutely sure that there are no idealists among the leading UK politicians in power.
To believe that American ruling class (which is heavily zionized) has any idealistic motivations instead of a rabid drive for money and power is an illusion. The majority of the US politicians are committed to the criminal enterprises, whether local or global, when the enterprises promise a gesheft, which is the only criterion.
You’re missing the point, which is that the regime is trying to do to Arabs what they did to Japanese and Germans, and it won’t work.
I understand the basic thing you are saying in #69.
I don't get your bit about HBD being the reason regime change won't work wrt Arabs.
WHY will regime change "not work w/ Arabs" ? Is it because Arab states have fewer and less complex political structures and institutions? That surely does not apply to Iran, but then Iran is not Arab (tho many Arabs are in the Iranian population. Thus, Iran is already a more complex culture than USA/Europe is willing to be).
I cannot buy the notion that Arabs as Arabs are biologically capable of lesser civilizational attainment -- different, maybe, but it takes an exceptionalist to claim that civilization A is superior to civilization B, for solely biological reasons.
The desire to regime change in North Korea and parts of Africa are not all that beneficial to Zionist ambitions. I am not all convinced that Israel is a democracy. But it's clear that neither Libya, Iraq or Afghanistan are going to raving democratic capitalist states - every. Muslim faith precludes such a system. even if said states did embrace democracy -- there is no evidence and would in all likelihood not reflect what exists in the US. Because what exists in the US is founded on a particular history and environment and inter-relational dynamics.
The grand narrative they advance would be attractive as policy even minus the existence of Israel.
--- Cutting off nonsense at the pass: I do think Israel has a right to exist. --
Bla bla bla all of our “interventions” are in places of interest to Zionists, because they’re one half of the Match Made in Hell between Zionists and the Military-Industrial Complex, and the MIC doesn’t care where their inventory is expended.
suppose your last sentence is correct, then my comments are quite in line. Because that sentence grants that even minus Israel -- we would be so engaged. I won't sign on to the suggestion about whether they care or not -- but I agree, we would be expending said resources elsewhere for similar purposes.
Who the fuck does say “all Jews are responsible for the ills of the world”? Can we put this tired, tattered old straw man to bed, please?
It would be really nice if it were possible to "put this tired, tattered old straw man to bed", but it is not likely to happen. The radical Zionists immediately use criticism of Israel to conflate criticism of Zionism with anti-Semitism. This is made far easier for them by the confusion around "Jewishness" that is deliberately (and conveniently, for their purposes) cultivated; is being a Jew a racial thing, a religious thing, a cultural thing regardless of the individual Jew's adherence to and practice of the tenets of Judaism? This ambiguity opens the door for claims that criticisms of the excesses of radical Zionism are at root leveled against all Jews regardless of their actual beliefs, political behaviors, and their self-perception regarding their roles in the life of the nation. Of course, true anti-Semites do in fact hold all Jews responsible for the actions of rabid Zionists, so everybody "wins".
Except for real flesh and blood Jews, who are individuals with their own agency. My oldest friend is a Jew, I work with Jews, I make classical music with Jews. So I will never buy the blanket condemnation of Jews qua Jews. Do I wish that more American Jews would distance themselves from and be more critical of the "professional Jews" who are in leadership roles at radical Zionist organizations? Yes, but I have some sympathy for why this does not happen. As a historically disparaged minority, albeit with some reasons for that status, the reluctance is self-enforcing; there is a disincentive to talk smack on your "community" for fear of the ostracism, and reputational and career damage that might follow (there is no reasoning with one-issue fanatics, after all).
Look at how blacks who lodge criticism of the behaviors of some in their community make out. Not too well, even when the criticisms are justified, and the ills perpetuated by these criticized behaviors work to the detriment not only of individual blacks, but also to the perception of blacks in general in the wider society.
So I think that Col. Lang is justified in his refusal to tar all Jews with the sins and excesses of some portion of that community. This seems to me to be intellectually and morally correct. Certainly it serves to help put the criticisms of NeoConservatism out there while yet insulating him to a degree from the blanket charges of anti-Semitism. And indeed, the NeoCons are not strictly radical Zionists, and some among them have other motivations behind their actions.
Yeah like hijacking non-Zionist interests to further Zionist interests.
The whole “not all Jews are Zionists” thing is kinda boring by now. The vast majority of diaspora Jewry is Zionist. Non-Zionist and anti-Zionist Jews are the Jewish fringe, barely worth talking about.
Organized Jewry is totally Zionist.
It’s just so tired. OMG IKAGO! NAJALT! Gee, thanks so much, I never thought of that before you came along and told me…
Who are you, “nsa,” to slander these two honorable men? They have dedicated their considerable talents — their very lives — to serve their country. Does the slandering make you feel important?
And what is your courage? — to spill the stupid and poorly written “opinion” on the UNZ Review, without divulging your name and without being of any significance for the task?
You can compare your achievements (if any) with the achievements of Colonel Patrick Lang:
“Colonel W. Patrick Lang is a retired senior officer of U.S. Military Intelligence and U.S. Army Special Forces (The Green Berets). He served in the Department of Defense both as a serving officer and then as a member of the Defense Senior Executive Service for many years. He is a highly decorated veteran of several of America’s overseas conflicts including the war in Vietnam. He was trained and educated as a specialist in the Middle East by the U.S. Army and served in that region for many years. He was the first Professor of the Arabic Language at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. In the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) he was the “Defense Intelligence Officer for the Middle East, South Asia and Terrorism,” and later the first Director of the Defense Humint Service.” For his service in DIA, he was awarded the “Presidential Rank of Distinguished Executive.” This is the equivalent of a British knighthood.” http://turcopolier.typepad.com/about.html
Isn’t Ivan talking about back when Powell was SOS. Have you followed Lang that long? Did he even have a blog back then?
It would be nice if Ivan shows evidence, but if it’s true (as someone alleged here) that Lang disparages Larry Wilkerson, I find that very small minded. Larry has confessed his remorse and is trying hard to make amends. Surely that’s better than not.
Spain didn’t own the Philippine Islands and were in the process of being pushed out by filipino people when the war between Spain and the US started. It took a war of invasion to make the PI into US territory.
OK.
I understand the basic thing you are saying in #69.
I don’t get your bit about HBD being the reason regime change won’t work wrt Arabs.
WHY will regime change “not work w/ Arabs” ? Is it because Arab states have fewer and less complex political structures and institutions? That surely does not apply to Iran, but then Iran is not Arab (tho many Arabs are in the Iranian population. Thus, Iran is already a more complex culture than USA/Europe is willing to be).
I cannot buy the notion that Arabs as Arabs are biologically capable of lesser civilizational attainment — different, maybe, but it takes an exceptionalist to claim that civilization A is superior to civilization B, for solely biological reasons.
If your adversary speaks some truth, that doesn't make it a lie. Plus, you're not going to get every angle covered n every clip. The fact that he called out US covert fomentation of regime-change in Syria makes this golden.
Here's the clip without Jimmy Dore's interruptions, only 5 min.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vwKk4pADCw
Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs on Syria
Reading the Wikipedia article on Timber Sycamore, I’m struck by the significance of Sachs’ omission; TS is a US program, but the overall effort it’s a part of is more of a Sunni Arab project than an American one. Saudi Arabia is providing more money and weapons, Jordan is hosting the effort, Qatar gives money, etc; it’s a US-backed Sunni program.
I’m talking about the moral component; I think our Zionist interventionist policies are stupid, not in American interests, and really only serve Zionist interests. but it’s not really “our” mess, as Sachs states, so much as a Sunni/Zionist mess.
hmmm.
Glad you made that distinction, between zionists and neocons.
Zionism is just about the most complex -ism on the planet.
Neocons are just what they say they are: Trotskyites in Beltway drag. Trotskyites dominated the Jerusalem Conference in 1979 when GWOT was birthed; G H W Bush did doula duty.
I wonder what the linkage is between Jabotinsky and Trotsky? Both are revolutionaries, both advocate violence. Jabotinsky picked up on that change in Jewish behavior from petitioning from a posture of subservience– shtadlones– to demanding, with arrogance; Netanyahu is his worthy acolyte.
Neocons have some genuine psychopaths among them — the world would be a better place if an ice axe were wielded in Ledeen’s vicinity.
It’s consistent with what Ronen Bergman told Brian Williams http://www.nbcnews.com/video/rock-center/46318982#46318982
“Israel has long used assassination against its enemies, “hoping that by taking out individuals, they can alter, change the course of history,”
Not according to most anti-Semites.
The desire to regime change in North Korea and parts of Africa are not all that beneficial to Zionist ambitions. I am not all convinced that Israel is a democracy. But it's clear that neither Libya, Iraq or Afghanistan are going to raving democratic capitalist states - every. Muslim faith precludes such a system. even if said states did embrace democracy -- there is no evidence and would in all likelihood not reflect what exists in the US. Because what exists in the US is founded on a particular history and environment and inter-relational dynamics.
The grand narrative they advance would be attractive as policy even minus the existence of Israel.
--- Cutting off nonsense at the pass: I do think Israel has a right to exist. --
Spare us your shallow attempts to destract from your Jews First nonsense.
Israel wouldn’t last a week without skimming US taxpayers cash.
The True Cost of Parasite Israel
Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far beyond the official numbers.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/
Fighting Israel’s Wars
How the United States military has become Zionized
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/fighting-israels-wars/
Pandering to Israel Has Got to Stop
Pledges of loyalty to Israel are un-American
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comments
America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/americas-jews-are-driving-americas-wars/#comment-2012898
Israel’s Dirty Little Secret
How it drives US policies exploiting a spineless Congress and White House
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/israels-dirty-little-secret/
http://www.codoh.com
Fortunately, I have been reading Dr, Giraldi's articles for years when they routinely appeared on the American Conservative. He and agree that Israel has far too much influence and direct power in US foreign policy. I agree that is bizarre and disturbing. I am absolutely in sync with US policy foes not mean Israeli policy. I think a lot of christians are playing fast and loose with scripture -- and anyone who contends that Christ has called them to advance a war in the name of Christ and that war is descriptive of a dozens of behaviors and principles that Christ rejects is flat out abusing Christ -- no doubt and no question. Israel should not be granted a carte blanche' pass -- it is unsupportable ---
My point is simple enough. And it's an old point. We would still be having this discussion even there was no Israel. We would be questioning the policy of regime change. it's an observation designed to focus on the issues here in the states as opposed to bashing Zionists. because frankly, Zionists are doing what all foreign lobbies do. Posture US might in their favor. Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi Congress, Japan, the Philippines, France, Germany, Great Britain . . .
Your orientation is correct we need to give our leadership a backbone not jump on every Israeli inkling because we are afraid to lose favor with God. It's an ethos that is over the top.
And I understand the extreme position as one needed to crack the hold. It's not a route I choose to follow. I certainly like to think my voice has impact in Israel. But it's more likely to have more impact here among my fellows.
I have been awake to Israeli influence since mt sophomore year in college. Buy I appreciate your efforts to "wake me up."
says:
“I am sure that once Israel loses its usefulness for the ones who actually wield power inside US political class, Israel would also be trashed just like Arab countries they destroyed.”
Except that those who wield power are Jews and those that shill for them.
And if anyone doesn’t shill for Jew interests they are screwed because of it.
http://www.codoh.com
https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2018/04/14/crown-bulldog-attacks-syria/
As fort the "[non] thinking of the great mass of people," since when does that matter?
As if ‘French’ Jews are different from US Jews / neo-cons.
You’re a funny guy.
Svigor,
It would be really nice if it were possible to “put this tired, tattered old straw man to bed”, but it is not likely to happen. The radical Zionists immediately use criticism of Israel to conflate criticism of Zionism with anti-Semitism. This is made far easier for them by the confusion around “Jewishness” that is deliberately (and conveniently, for their purposes) cultivated; is being a Jew a racial thing, a religious thing, a cultural thing regardless of the individual Jew’s adherence to and practice of the tenets of Judaism? This ambiguity opens the door for claims that criticisms of the excesses of radical Zionism are at root leveled against all Jews regardless of their actual beliefs, political behaviors, and their self-perception regarding their roles in the life of the nation. Of course, true anti-Semites do in fact hold all Jews responsible for the actions of rabid Zionists, so everybody “wins”.
Except for real flesh and blood Jews, who are individuals with their own agency. My oldest friend is a Jew, I work with Jews, I make classical music with Jews. So I will never buy the blanket condemnation of Jews qua Jews. Do I wish that more American Jews would distance themselves from and be more critical of the “professional Jews” who are in leadership roles at radical Zionist organizations? Yes, but I have some sympathy for why this does not happen. As a historically disparaged minority, albeit with some reasons for that status, the reluctance is self-enforcing; there is a disincentive to talk smack on your “community” for fear of the ostracism, and reputational and career damage that might follow (there is no reasoning with one-issue fanatics, after all).
Look at how blacks who lodge criticism of the behaviors of some in their community make out. Not too well, even when the criticisms are justified, and the ills perpetuated by these criticized behaviors work to the detriment not only of individual blacks, but also to the perception of blacks in general in the wider society.
So I think that Col. Lang is justified in his refusal to tar all Jews with the sins and excesses of some portion of that community. This seems to me to be intellectually and morally correct. Certainly it serves to help put the criticisms of NeoConservatism out there while yet insulating him to a degree from the blanket charges of anti-Semitism. And indeed, the NeoCons are not strictly radical Zionists, and some among them have other motivations behind their actions.
Now you know how the globlaist power works.
Glob make a deal with Mass Invaders that goes like this: “WE will let you into the West to feed off white wealth. In turn, YOU vote four OUR party so that WE globalists keep the power.”
GLOB use non-white mass invaders as Electoral Scabs. It’s the Electoral Spoilage system.
I am still puzzled by the support given by our European and UK politicians to this destructive policy. Is it merely a matter of catching the crumbs from the neocon's table? Our politicians surely can't think they're exceptional too. Though in a way one hopes they might be - I no longer believe that those politicians represent the thinking of the great mass of people in Europe and the UK.
Short answer, F,UK were the world’s leading imperial powers before WWII and seek to leverage American military and financial power to restore some degree of imperial power. The Atlantic Charter and the UN Charter were bitter pills for the old empires. France sought to override the UN Charter by force in Vietnam and Algeria, but lacked the wherewithall. Britain, France, and Israel sought to override it by force in the 1956 Suez Crisis until Daddy Ike told them that it wasn’t cool. The umbrella of American power is their best remaining means of re-establishing imperial power. It puts the onus on the US for violations of international law, but promises them some restoration of imperial power in MENA.
Looking at the parade of toads that have occupied the White House in recent years, I have more and more respect for Eisenhower’s balls in the 1956 crisis. Such a move by an American President seems unimaginable today.
Aww, come on! There are all sorts of one trick ponies hawking that stuff on this site.
Israel wouldn't last a week without skimming US taxpayers cash.
The True Cost of Parasite Israel
Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far beyond the official numbers.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/
Fighting Israel's Wars
How the United States military has become Zionized
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/fighting-israels-wars/
Pandering to Israel Has Got to Stop
Pledges of loyalty to Israel are un-American
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comments
America's Jews Are Driving America's Wars
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/americas-jews-are-driving-americas-wars/#comment-2012898
Israel's Dirty Little Secret
How it drives US policies exploiting a spineless Congress and White House
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/israels-dirty-little-secret/
www.codoh.com
Ok , so I thought I could have cut the nonsense off at the pass — Though I thought it would come from those who thought Israel has more than a right to exist.
Fortunately, I have been reading Dr, Giraldi’s articles for years when they routinely appeared on the American Conservative. He and agree that Israel has far too much influence and direct power in US foreign policy. I agree that is bizarre and disturbing. I am absolutely in sync with US policy foes not mean Israeli policy. I think a lot of christians are playing fast and loose with scripture — and anyone who contends that Christ has called them to advance a war in the name of Christ and that war is descriptive of a dozens of behaviors and principles that Christ rejects is flat out abusing Christ — no doubt and no question. Israel should not be granted a carte blanche’ pass — it is unsupportable —
My point is simple enough. And it’s an old point. We would still be having this discussion even there was no Israel. We would be questioning the policy of regime change. it’s an observation designed to focus on the issues here in the states as opposed to bashing Zionists. because frankly, Zionists are doing what all foreign lobbies do. Posture US might in their favor. Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi Congress, Japan, the Philippines, France, Germany, Great Britain . . .
Your orientation is correct we need to give our leadership a backbone not jump on every Israeli inkling because we are afraid to lose favor with God. It’s an ethos that is over the top.
And I understand the extreme position as one needed to crack the hold. It’s not a route I choose to follow. I certainly like to think my voice has impact in Israel. But it’s more likely to have more impact here among my fellows.
I have been awake to Israeli influence since mt sophomore year in college. Buy I appreciate your efforts to “wake me up.”
It may be that the cases of Germany and Japan – highly ordered, cohesive, rules-based societies – are among the rare exceptions to the rule on unintended consequences of regime change. And in both cases regime change followed catastrophic military defeats with multiple millions of deaths and was followed by massive infusions of aid.
Even Germany isn’t such a great case for successful regime change when you look at the results of their 1918 defeat: years of political instability under a weak government until the rise of the Nazis.
Japan retained their Emperor, which lent authority to their new government.
Lastly, any regime change effort in a society with the historical memory of colonial domination is carrying some serious baggage.
Well,
suppose your last sentence is correct, then my comments are quite in line. Because that sentence grants that even minus Israel — we would be so engaged. I won’t sign on to the suggestion about whether they care or not — but I agree, we would be expending said resources elsewhere for similar purposes.
Neocon-run Twitter took out Red Elephants account.
Twitter bans Red Elephants but lets CNN have many accounts. Twitter favors Official Lies of the Conspiratorial Deep State against Speculative Dissent of Free Thinkers. PC is War against ASK SPEECH. We are not supposed to ASK questions of the Globalist Power.
According to Rules of Political Correctness, ASK SPEECH is not FREE SPEECH. Don’t you dare ASK Questions. Just accept the Answers provided by Ministry of Propaganda or MSM that colludes with Deep State of NSA, CIA, FBI, Wall Street, and Hollywood. PC says we should Ass-kiss than Ask Questions.
World is divided between Askingers and Ass-Kissers. Those who ask questions of the power and those who ass-kiss the power. Unsurprisingly, most people in power got there by ass-kissing and being ass-kissed. We must ASK WHY.
All foreign policy is for the benefit of the money lenders and the illegitimate state of Israhell. All conflict, 'crisis', wars deflect from the ultimate goal of Zion which is complete world control and hegemony for the Zionist Entity (same thing).
I certainly could pay more attention to my writing and proof reading
This comment espouses an intriguing scenario that is best saved for another time. it’s the suggestion of global dominance and one world government. It invites a lot of issues for christians about who and where the anti-christ will come from and reside.
But that for another discussion. But don’t get pushback from me that Israel has too much influence, attention and support.
All of that is quite another matter than whether they have a right to exist.
If your adversary speaks some truth, that doesn't make it a lie. Plus, you're not going to get every angle covered n every clip. The fact that he called out US covert fomentation of regime-change in Syria makes this golden.
Here's the clip without Jimmy Dore's interruptions, only 5 min.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vwKk4pADCw
Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs on Syria
I do agree with Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs
This is really important to understand
“Making the world safe for democracy” was the sales pitch for preserving the F, UK empires long before there was Israel. That effort was driven largely by American Blue Blood bankers who had risky investments in the UK war effort. American Jews were suspected of loyalty to the Kaiser because they loathed the Russian Tsar.
It would be really nice if it were possible to "put this tired, tattered old straw man to bed", but it is not likely to happen. The radical Zionists immediately use criticism of Israel to conflate criticism of Zionism with anti-Semitism. This is made far easier for them by the confusion around "Jewishness" that is deliberately (and conveniently, for their purposes) cultivated; is being a Jew a racial thing, a religious thing, a cultural thing regardless of the individual Jew's adherence to and practice of the tenets of Judaism? This ambiguity opens the door for claims that criticisms of the excesses of radical Zionism are at root leveled against all Jews regardless of their actual beliefs, political behaviors, and their self-perception regarding their roles in the life of the nation. Of course, true anti-Semites do in fact hold all Jews responsible for the actions of rabid Zionists, so everybody "wins".
Except for real flesh and blood Jews, who are individuals with their own agency. My oldest friend is a Jew, I work with Jews, I make classical music with Jews. So I will never buy the blanket condemnation of Jews qua Jews. Do I wish that more American Jews would distance themselves from and be more critical of the "professional Jews" who are in leadership roles at radical Zionist organizations? Yes, but I have some sympathy for why this does not happen. As a historically disparaged minority, albeit with some reasons for that status, the reluctance is self-enforcing; there is a disincentive to talk smack on your "community" for fear of the ostracism, and reputational and career damage that might follow (there is no reasoning with one-issue fanatics, after all).
Look at how blacks who lodge criticism of the behaviors of some in their community make out. Not too well, even when the criticisms are justified, and the ills perpetuated by these criticized behaviors work to the detriment not only of individual blacks, but also to the perception of blacks in general in the wider society.
So I think that Col. Lang is justified in his refusal to tar all Jews with the sins and excesses of some portion of that community. This seems to me to be intellectually and morally correct. Certainly it serves to help put the criticisms of NeoConservatism out there while yet insulating him to a degree from the blanket charges of anti-Semitism. And indeed, the NeoCons are not strictly radical Zionists, and some among them have other motivations behind their actions.
This is immaterial; I refuse to tar them all, too. The issue is Lang’s need to imply someone doesn’t.
imo the process is more subtle: Manifest Destiny/Anglos and zionist/neoconservatives share mythological roots in Abrahamism, which posits that the "chosen" have a lock on truth, morality and god, and that they have the right and obligation to destroy anyone who fails to subscribe to that truth and their overlordship of it -- Evangelical Christians and Anglicans hold this concept fast.
The zionist twist on this is twofold: First, Jews believe they are the ordained by god to be in charge; Jews have been chosen by god to "teach the world ethics, to drag the rest of the world kicking and screaming to behave morally." http://www.aish.com/sp/ph/96037069.html Apparently, some Jews really believe this.
Second, but the larger zionist agenda is to establish Jews as a hegemonic if not global imperial power from a base in Israel, and they are using USA treasure, political and military power as its tool to achieve what are, ultimately, Jewish goals.
To be sure, US policymakers, elites, and tens of thousands of ordinary citizens willingly and/or unwittingly subscribe to a similar predatory and dominating agenda. But if (when?) Jewish zionists achieve their goals, US will be discarded like toilet paper.
It's useful to recognize that the early leaders of the zionist movement -- Herzl, Nordau, Pinsker and others -- recognized early on that Jews needed the support of a major power to achieve their goals, and solicited that support from the German kaiser, the Ottoman sultan, and the British.
When Chaim Weizmann's activities to gain British support were successful, the same zionist Jews who had earlier petitioned Germany and Ottoman turned violently against those same powers and brought about their destruction. Germany's destruction was maneuvered in short order; the destruction of the Ottoman empire successor states has taken longer.
Maybe those Arabs aren't so dumb after all.
Arabs know Jews for what they are!
Spain created the Philippines as a political entity as Britain created India. Spain ruled the islands for three hundred odd years. I understand that you are expressing your political beliefs but I am unimpressed by them.
Are you an aged eccentric like me, a professor or a shut in with nothing better to do than be nasty mere?
Glad you made that distinction, between zionists and neocons.
Zionism is just about the most complex -ism on the planet.
Neocons are just what they say they are: Trotskyites in Beltway drag. Trotskyites dominated the Jerusalem Conference in 1979 when GWOT was birthed; G H W Bush did doula duty.
I wonder what the linkage is between Jabotinsky and Trotsky? Both are revolutionaries, both advocate violence. Jabotinsky picked up on that change in Jewish behavior from petitioning from a posture of subservience-- shtadlones-- to demanding, with arrogance; Netanyahu is his worthy acolyte.
Neocons have some genuine psychopaths among them -- the world would be a better place if an ice axe were wielded in Ledeen's vicinity.
It's consistent with what Ronen Bergman told Brian Williams http://www.nbcnews.com/video/rock-center/46318982#46318982
"Israel has long used assassination against its enemies, “hoping that by taking out individuals, they can alter, change the course of history,”
Zionism is just about the most complex -ism on the planet.
Not according to most anti-Semites.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iD9C9koRmro
OAN'S PEARSON SHARP REFUTES MSM REPORTS OF ALLEGED SYRIAN CHEMICAL ATTACK
This video (45 minutes) explains that The New American Century is STILL-UNFOLDING game plan and the ULTIMATE GOAL for Israel and the neocon madman,Bolton AND Trump IS IRAN.
As I see ‘em:
Zionism is the ME taking, beginning with Palestine, wing of Judaism.
Neocons/Jewcons are Western, mostly American, Jew plotting, conniving for Greater Israel. Neopets/Jewpets help from positions of power not achievable by Jew and to be face to take blame.
Neoconism’s broader agenda is to use America, the West in service to the Greater Israel fantasy and the fantasy of Jew control of world. Jerusalem as capital. Not my idea. Theirs.
If your adversary speaks some truth, that doesn't make it a lie. Plus, you're not going to get every angle covered n every clip. The fact that he called out US covert fomentation of regime-change in Syria makes this golden.
Here's the clip without Jimmy Dore's interruptions, only 5 min.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vwKk4pADCw
Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs on Syria
In addition to corpses in his closet, wonder how much looted Russian loot in his off-shore account(s)?
This preoccupation with factions is a distraction from the real problem. Like now there are the Neocons, and there is the other side, the, uh, I dunno, the regular government drones. Neocons are purportedly somewhat more warlike, criminal, and totalitarian than regular government drones. The difference amounts to blowing shit up in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen (Neocon Bush and Trump admins.) instead of in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Pakistan (regular drone Obama admin.) The difference amounts to torturing people in a lot of places (Neocon Bush admin.) instead of torturing people in fewer places and murdering them instead (regular drone Obama admin.)
As far back as Tacitus, people understood that factional contention mounts as the state becomes more repressive and absolutist. Why? Because the stakes are higher. Winners can destroy losers. If you lose, you wind up like Narcissus, or Don Siegelman. And the US government has never been so repressive and arbitrary. So naturally, any faction you choose to look at is more vicious than ever before. Judean People’s Front? People’s Front of Judea? Biggus Dickus doesn’t care.
Look at this the way the outside world world looks at it, the way treaty bodies and charter bodies of the UN member nations do. They don’t want to hear whining about how it’s all those other mean girls’ fault. They say, here are the duties of the state. Is the state doing its duty? Yes or No. Don’t give me this Neocon shit.
The answer for the USA is No. This state has failed and forfeited its sovereignty. Why? Because the state has impunity. Formal US state impunity resides in CIA, which confers conditional ‘national security’ impunity on various subordinate repressive apparats. The problem is not that bad people are in charge of the state; the problem is that the state is inherently criminal. The inherently criminal command of this state is CIA.