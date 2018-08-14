Why Confronting Israel Is Important

I am often asked why I have this “thing” about Israel, with friends suggesting that I would be much more respected as a pundit if I were to instead concentrate on national security and political corruption. The problem with that formulation is that the so-called “special relationship” with Israel is itself the result of terrible national security and foreign policy choices that is sustained by pervasive political and media corruption, so any honest attempt to examine the one inevitably leads to the other. Most talking heads in the media avoid that dilemma by choosing to completely ignore the dark side of Israel.
Israel – not Russia – is the one foreign country that can interfere with impunity with the political processes in the United States yet it is immune from criticism. It is also the single most significant threat to genuine national security as it and its powerful domestic lobby have been major advocates for the continuation of America’s interventionist warfare state. The decision to go to war on false pretenses against Iraq, largely promoted by a cabal of prominent American Jews in the Pentagon and in the media, killed 4,424 Americans as well as hundreds of thousands Iraqis and will wind up costing the American taxpayer $7 trillion dollars when all the bills are paid. That same group of mostly Jewish neocons more-or-less is now agitating to go to war with Iran using a game plan for escalation prepared by Israel which will, if anything, prove even more catastrophic.
And I can go on from there. According to the FBI, Israel runs the most aggressive spying operations against the U.S. among ostensibly “friendly” nations, frequently stealing our military technology for resale by its own arms merchants. Its notable successes in espionage have included the most devastating spy in U.S. history Jonathan Pollard, while it has also penetrated American communications systems and illegally obtained both the fuel and the triggers for its own secret nuclear weapons arsenal.
Israel cares little for American sovereignty. It’s prime ministers Ariel Sharon and Benjamin Netanyahu have both boasted how they control the United States. In 2001, Israel was running a massive secret spying operation directed against Arabs in the U.S. Many in the intelligence and law enforcement communities suspect that it had considerable prior intelligence regarding the 9/11 plot but did not share it with Washington. There was the spectacle of the “dancing Shlomos,” Israeli “movers” from a company in New Jersey who apparently had advanced knowledge of the terrorist attack and danced and celebrated as they watched the Twin Towers go down.
Jewish power, both in terms of money and of access to people and mechanisms that really matter, is what allows Israel to act with impunity, making the United States both poorer and more insecure. A well-funded massive lobbying effort involving hundreds of groups and thousands of individuals in the U.S. has worked to the detriment of actual American interests, in part by creating a permanent annual gift of billions of dollars to Israel for no other reason but that it is Israel and can get anything it wants from a servile Congress and White House without any objection from a controlled media.
Israel has also obtained carte blanche political protection from the U.S. in fora like the United Nations, which is damaging to America’s reputation and its actual interests. This protection now extends to the basing of U.S. troops in Israel to serve as a tripwire, guaranteeing that Washington will become involved if Israel is ever attacked or even if Israel itself starts a war. The current U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is little more than a shill for Israel while America’s Ambassador in Israel David Friedman is an open supporter of Israel’s illegal settlements, which the U.S. opposes, who spends much of his time defending Israeli war crimes.
And here on the home front Israel is doing damage that might be viewed as even more grave in Senator Ben Cardin’s attempt to destroy First Amendment rights by making any criticism of Israel illegal. The non-violent Israel Boycott movement (BDS) has already been sanctioned in many states, the result of intensive and successful lobbying by the Israeli government and its powerful friends.
So if there is a real enemy of the United States in terms of the actual damage being inflicted by a foreign power, it is Israel. In the recent Russiagate investigations it was revealed that it was Israel, not Russia, that sought favors from Michael Flynn and the incoming Trump Administration yet Special Counsel Robert Mueller has evidently not chosen to go down that road with his investigations, which should surprise no one.
Noam Chomsky, iconic progressive intellectual, has finally come around on the issue of Israel and what it means. He has always argued somewhat incoherently that Israeli misbehavior has been due to its role as a tool of American imperialism and capitalism. At age 89, he has finally figured out that it is actually all about what a parasitic Israel wants without any regard for its American host, observing on “Democracy Now” that
..take, say, the huge issue of interference in our pristine elections. Did the Russians interfere in our elections? An issue of overwhelming concern in the media. I mean, in most of the world, that’s almost a joke. First of all, if you’re interested in foreign interference in our elections, whatever the Russians may have done barely counts or weighs in the balance as compared with what another state does, openly, brazenly and with enormous support. Israeli intervention in U.S. elections vastly overwhelms anything the Russians may have done… I mean, even to the point where the prime minister of Israel, Netanyahu, goes directly to Congress, without even informing the president, and speaks to Congress, with overwhelming applause, to try to undermine the president’s policies – what happened with Obama and Netanyahu in 2015….
Politicians are terrified of crossing the Jewish lobby by saying anything negative about Israel, which means that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu always gets a pass from the American government, even when he starves civilians and bombs hospitals and schools. Netanyahu uses snipers to shoot dead scores of unarmed demonstrators and the snipers themselves joke about their kills without a peep from Washington, which styles itself the “leader of the free world.”
Just recently, Israel has declared itself a Jewish State with all that implies. To be sure, Israeli Christians and Muslims were already subject to a battery of laws and regulations that empowered Jews at their expense but now it is the guiding principle that Israel will be run for the benefit of Jews and Jews alone. And it still likes to call itself a “democracy.”
A recent television program illustrates just how far the subjugation of America’s elected leaders by Israel has gone. British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen is featured on a new show called “Who is America?” in which he uses disguises and aliases to engage politicians and other luminaries in unscripted interviews that reveal just how ignorant or mendacious they actually are. Several recent episodes remind one of a February 2013 Saturday Night Live skit on the impending confirmation of Chuck Hagel as Secretary of Defense. A Senator asks Hagel. “It is vital to Israel’s security for you to go on national television and perform oral sex on a donkey… Would you do THAT for Israel?” A “yes” answer was, of course, expected from Hagel. The skit was never aired after objections from the usual suspects.
Baron Cohen, who confronted several GOP notables in the guise of Colonel Erran Morad, an Israeli security specialist, provided a number of clues that his interview was a sham but none of the victims were smart enough to pick up on them. Cohen, wearing an Israeli military uniform and calling himself a colonel, clearly displayed sergeant’s stripes. Hinting that he might actually be a Mossad agent, Cohen also sported a T-shirt on which the Hebrew text was printed backwards and he claimed that the Israeli spy agency’s motto was “if you want to win, show some skin.”
Cohen set up Dick Cheney by complimenting him on being the “the king of terrorist killers” before commenting that “my neighbor in Tel Aviv is in jail for murder, or, as we call it, enhanced tickling.” Morad went on to tell Cheney that he once waterboarded his wife to check for infidelity and then convinced the former Vice President to sign a “waterboarding kit” that “already had” the signatures of Benjamin Netanyahu, Ariel Sharon and Demi Lovato.
Another more spectacular sketch included a Georgia state senator Jason Spencer who was convinced to shout out the n-word as part of an alleged video being made to fight terrorism. After Cohen told Spencer that it was necessary to incite fear in homophobic jihadists, Spencer dropped his pants and underwear, before backing up with his exposed rear end while shouting “USA!” and “America!” Spencer also spoke with a phony Asian accent while simulating using a selfie-stick to secretly insert a camera phone inside a Muslim woman’s burqa.
In another series of encounters, Cohen as Morad managed to convince current and ex-Republican members of Congress — to include former Senate majority leader Trent Lott — to endorse a fictional Israeli program to arm grade school children for self-defense.
Cohen’s footage included a former Illinois congressman and talk radio host named Joe Walsh saying: “The intensive three-week ‘Kinderguardian’ course introduces specially selected children from 12 to 4 years old to pistols, rifles, semiautomatics and a rudimentary knowledge of mortars. In less than a month — less than a month — a first-grader can become a first grenade-er.”
Both controversial Alabama judge Roy Moore and Walsh were fooled into meeting Cohen to attend a non-existent pro-Israel conference to accept an award for “significant contributions to the state of Israel.” Representative Dana Rohrabacher, meanwhile, also was interviewed and he commented that, “Maybe having young people trained and understand how to defend themselves and their school might actually make us safer here.” And Congressman Joe Wilson observed that “A 3-year-old cannot defend itself from an assault rifle by throwing a ‘Hello Kitty’ pencil case at it.”
Cohen’s performance is instructive. A man shows up in Israeli uniform, claims to be a terrorism expert or even a Mossad agent, and he gains access to powerful Americans who are willing to do anything he says. How Cohen did it says a lot about the reflexive and completely uncritical support for Israel that many American politicians — particularly Republicans — now embrace. This, in a nutshell, is the damage that Israel and its Lobby have done to the United States. Israel is always right for many policymakers and even palpably phony Jews like Colonel Morad are instantly perceived as smarter than the rest of us so we’d better do what they say. That kind of thinking has brought us Iraq, Libya, Syria and the possibility of something far worse with Iran.
Israel routinely interferes in American politics and corrupts our institutions without any cost to itself and that is why I write and speak frequently regarding the danger to our Republic that it poses. It is past time to change the essentially phony narrative. Israel is nothing but trouble. It has the right to defend itself and protect its interests but that should not involve the United States. One can only hope that eventually a majority of my fellow American citizens will also figure things out. It might take a while, but the ruthless way Israel openly operates with no concern for anyone but itself provides a measure of optimism that that day is surely coming.
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is www.councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is [email protected].
Re. RUSSIAGATE: the 2nd edition of Alex Krainer’s book is now available, with new title.
GRAND DECEPTION: The TRUTH ABOUT BILL BROWDER, the MAGNITSKY ACT, and ANTI-RUSSIAN SANCTIONS https://www.redpillpress.com/shop/grand-deception-bill-browder-magnitsky-act-russian-sanctions/
In 2015, Bill Browder published Red Notice – purportedly a true story about his experience in Russia between 1996 and 2005. Upon closer scrutiny however, his story doesn’t add up and demonstrably fails to stand up in a court of law. Nonetheless, on the dubious strength of that story, Browder has been able to lobby the U.S. Congress to pass the Magnitsky Act in 2012 which needlessly damaged the relations between the U.S. and Russia. Where he failed in courts of law, however, his campaign of relentless demonization of Russia and of Vladimir Putin has been successful in the court of public opinion in the West. As humanity finds itself on the precipice of yet another great war, what we need are bridges of mutual understanding and constructive engagement, not demonization.
Amazon.com burns my book: you should know about this !
https://thenakedhedgie.com/2017/09/22/amazon-com-burns-my-book-and-you-need-to-know-about-this/comment-page-1/#comment-740
Now republished as "GRAND DECEPTION: THE BROWDER HOAX"
"My book, published only last month (August 2017), was starting to get some traction and in its first four weeks gained very positive reviews from readers (seven 5-star reviews and one 4-star review and no reviews less than 4 stars). That’s when Browder’s legal counsel Jonathan M. Winer stepped in. He contacted CreateSpace and demanded that my book be delisted alleging that it contained defamatory content. CreateSpace promptly obliged..."
Phil,
All I know is that Jerusalem is now “officially” the capital of Israel thanks to Donald Trump, and that Randy Paul keeps stressing Israel’s “remarkable restraint” over and over:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2014/07/tragedy-israel-rand-paul/
I’m not entirely sure why you keep hanging on to this tired and false narrative that US politicians are some sort of stooges and puppets of Israel…
Maybe because they are stooges and puppets? In extreme cases, they even boast of it. When Romney was running for president, he promised he would check with Israel on any action we took in the Middle East. When Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State was promoting civil war in Syria, she explained that this was necessary because Israel wished it.
It goes on, and on. If someone is considering a run for Congress, he gets a nice little packet from AIPAC. Among other things, he's asked to write an essay expressing his feelings about Israel.
If the essay isn't satisfactory, AIPAC backs his opponent.
Not surprisingly, when Netanyahu -- the premier of a tiny state on the other side of the planet -- spoke to Congress he was interrupted with standing ovations seventeen times. The display put me in mind of the sort of frenzied adulation Communist delegates used to display towards Stalin.
...and the motives, of course, would be similar, even if actual death isn't in prospect. For most in Congress, displease Israel, and your political career just ended.
Whoops. Your sarcasm escaped me. I become horribly earnest when it comes to Israel.
Christian America slavishly follows white-patriarchy-critiquing (Matthew 20:25, Mark 10:42, Luke 22:25) Rabbi Jesus, who told them to "hate" their own blood and kin (Luke 14:26) and "forsake" their own soil (Matthew 19:27-30). They've obeyed the Jew well.
Christians hope to be paid for obedience to the Jew, a heavenly "reward" from their Jewish master. Christians beg like a dog to their foreign Jewish “Master” for crumbs from a table set “only” for Jews (Matthew 15:21-28) Maybe the Superjew will give them a bone.
1. Israel is the network @ Colin wright, @ anonymous in reply to Ben_C as well as
2. The well researched book entitled "The Israel Lobby and U. S. Foreign Policy by John J. Mearsheimer (the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguised Service professor of Political Science and the co director of the progarm on International Security Policy at the University of Chicago) and Stephen M. Walt (the Robert and Renee Belfer Professor international Affairs at the John f. Kennedy School of government at Harvard University and past academic dean of the Kennedy School which discusses the Impact of US Foreign Policy as it relates to America's nation interest.
3. https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/08/05/570217/US-aid-to-Israel-to-exceed-38B
38 billion is $112 per America given to Israel by the USA congress
What possible benefit can Americans get from giving a bunch of militants in the Middle East 38 million?
4. Article VI of the US Constitution readmitted back into Independent America the entire banking and corporate leaches which caused the American revolution, explained in some detail on this website just a few days ago. @ Anon[317] • Disclaimer says: August 12, 2018 at 12:31 pm GMT • 1,100 Words wherein the so called landed estates and landed Gentry were mostly British Banking and Trading and Slaving Corporations (many Jewish owners) doing business in America. Their wealth was derived from their land ownership and corporations licensed to do business in America by foreign governments. The British Aristocratic land grants mostly made to privately owned British banking, trading and slaving corporations or wealthy British and French Aristocrats allowed foreign nations to deed title to American land. These baron-landed owners, the so-called Gentry, were the very centers of the British a-human rights authority and vicious corporate and political powerhouses that controlled the American Colonies of Britain. It was the landed gentry that brought the American colonist to revolt against British rule. BUT just 12 years after the 1776 Declaration of Independence, the banker and Aristocrat favorable US constitution was imposed by a process called ratification? ( a third party regime change process that appears in the US Constitution as Article VII?). This ratification process was used to impose the very same British mostly Wealthy Crowd to not only keep their land granted lands, their personal wealth earned by inhumanity to mankind, and their educated Aristocratic global life styles in America. So the US constitution itself allowed to be installed: a government that only gave the British Baron Aristocrats voting control of America's destiny but it also terminated the Democracy (Articles of Confederation) that so much American blood had been spilt to bring about. These were the some of the forefathers forefathers to global Zionism, a part of the powerhouse support team of the Jewish banking and corporate global network, many of whom became team members in the formalized conspiracy to take control of the oil in the world and to weaponize immigration in order to take the oil from the Arabs. In 1896 (Switzerland , first Zionist Congress) the Jewish controlled organizations weaponized immigration and aimed it at the Ottoman Arab oil. Trace a failed coup attempt against the Ottoman, the Balfour Agreement, WWI, British and French control over once Ottoman Palestine, the Palin Commission, a network established military base that became Israel, immediate International recognition by the Jewish controlled nations of the world) and so on. .
I trust you might now be "... entirely sure why .. the narrative that US Politicians {must be ] .. [elected, salaried] ...stooges and puppets of Israel… " few outsiders are allowed to take a position among the 527 who control the law making powers and war making powers that the USA uses to force Americans into their wars.
Do you hear that, power? Phil is speaking to you… loud and clear.
Oh right, who can forget the cabal of Jews controlling the US government and military at the time of the Iraq invasion, such as President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Secretary of State Colin Powell, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Richard Myers, CIA director George Tenet, National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice…Every.Single.Time, am I right, folks?
Oh wait, they aren’t Jewish? Well, I blame the Jews away. Just look at…uh… Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Doug Feith, Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Woflowitz and journalist Bill Kristol. That sounds like an extremely powerful cabal easily capable of commanding such trivial figures as the President, CIA director, Secretary of State, et cetera, to do their bidding.
Besides, just look at how much the Iraq War benefited Israel. You see, Israel wants to pursue a strategy of destabilizing the region, so it cleverly pulled off a false flag attack on 9/11; I’m not quite sure why Mossad didn’t frame one of Israel’s actual enemies, like the Palestinians or Iranians, or even Saddam for that matter, as the perpetrators of the attacks, but I’m sure it’s all part of the plan.
Anyway, Israel got the United States to invade Iraq, which destabilized the region and created chaos, predictably leading to a massive increase in Iranian influence in Iraq and likely enabling more Iranian intervention in the Syrian Civil War, which benefited Israel because…uh…chaos and destabilization.
And if you doubt that neocons totally control the US government, just look at how we’re at war with Iran! Well…we’re not technically at war yet, a decade after neoconservatives began promoting the war….and President Obama did somehow manage to sign a nuclear deal with Iran that infuriated his neocon and Israeli puppetmasters…but I’m sure that President Trump, famously beloved by Jews and neocons everywhere, will soon go to war with Iran.
It was supposed to be Hillary, so there've been some hiccups, but things are moving forward.
No fear.
Most of Congress are goy also........yet are trained seals for the yid state, doing whatever is asked. Are you trying to make some point?
And some people smoke cigarettes all their lives and don't get cancer.
What's your point?
The fact the same thing was repeated, for the same reasons in Libya and then Syria are surely coincidences! Pay no attention to the jew behind the curtain!
Barmy.
His article is riddled with other nonsense. E.g only Israeli politicians come to America and give partisan opinions.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan went to America to act as a Hillary Clinton campaign surrogate, while serving as London Mayor!
Does Giraldi care? No Jews, no news.
Obama funded the Israeli opposition...to Giraldi, it's a Zionist conspiracy! The Israeli prime-minister speaks back to the Obama administration disfavourably, it's a Zionist conspiracy!
As for Giraldi's long argument about one Sacha Baron Cohen character: fine, but it is rather missing the point.
In an age where guilt felt towards Muslims can get lifelong feminists to parade around in Islamic modesty dress and journalists can be bullied into opining against anti-black discrimination in 70% black NFL, or anyone brown who illegally crosses the border immediately receives overt racial preferences for historical injustices in America, then most other subjects have gone well beyond satire.
But, no, it is the Jews and to Giraldi, only the Jews are news.
At least black anti-white racists seem to actually enjoy being black. It must be thin gruel for Giraldi to be so dominated by his resentment.
Remember PNAC, Remember Oded Yinon, Remember the Clean Break memo.
“Many in the intelligence and law enforcement communities suspect that it (Israel) had considerable prior intelligence regarding the 9/11 plot but did not share it with Washington.”
That is understatement worthy of a Briton!
It's certainly difficult to explain how else Mossad came to be filming the attack.
And according to Jimmy Carter Israeli intelligence had advance information of the suicide attack on the US barracks in Beirut in 1983 that killed 243 US servicemen (one of whom was a member of my family). The Israelis decided to not inform US intelligence in the hope that a major attack on US personnel would precipitate a commitment of US troops and arms into the region. So much for our Israeli "ally".
What are Israel's borders that are being defended?
More important, the UN has no authority to hand over someone else's lands without the consent of the indigenous people...
Tiresome stuff.usual suspects.
You wanna hear tiresome? Try "6 million." Or "the" "H"olocaust. The list is much longer, but you'd likely miss the point, so what's the use?
All I know is that Jerusalem is now "officially" the capital of Israel thanks to Donald Trump, and that Randy Paul keeps stressing Israel's "remarkable restraint" over and over:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2014/07/tragedy-israel-rand-paul/
I'm not entirely sure why you keep hanging on to this tired and false narrative that US politicians are some sort of stooges and puppets of Israel...
https://amp.businessinsider.com/images/50eccb776bb3f7cf43000010-750-500.jpg
‘…I’m not entirely sure why you keep hanging on to this tired and false narrative that US politicians are some sort of stooges and puppets of Israel…’
Maybe because they are stooges and puppets? In extreme cases, they even boast of it. When Romney was running for president, he promised he would check with Israel on any action we took in the Middle East. When Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State was promoting civil war in Syria, she explained that this was necessary because Israel wished it.
It goes on, and on. If someone is considering a run for Congress, he gets a nice little packet from AIPAC. Among other things, he’s asked to write an essay expressing his feelings about Israel.
If the essay isn’t satisfactory, AIPAC backs his opponent.
Not surprisingly, when Netanyahu — the premier of a tiny state on the other side of the planet — spoke to Congress he was interrupted with standing ovations seventeen times. The display put me in mind of the sort of frenzied adulation Communist delegates used to display towards Stalin.
…and the motives, of course, would be similar, even if actual death isn’t in prospect. For most in Congress, displease Israel, and your political career just ended.
And in the course of the electoral contest leave the subject of Israel out of the debate? Never mention it?
Anything else is clearly corrupt. So you are saying that every single present member of Congress is manifestly corrupt.
That is understatement worthy of a Briton!
“Many in the intelligence and law enforcement communities suspect that it (Israel) had considerable prior intelligence regarding the 9/11 plot but did not share it with Washington.”
It’s certainly difficult to explain how else Mossad came to be filming the attack.
In those heady days after 9/11 when foolish Americans handed over their freedoms by the boat load, when they thought their government was going to protect them - the FBI detained these "Dancing Israelis" - these "Dancing Israelis" were ferried back to Israel without charges being filed.
Today, the woman who called police would be thrown in prison for her "hate" - aren't we all safe now?
‘…I’m sure that President Trump, famously beloved by Jews and neocons everywhere, will soon go to war with Iran.
It was supposed to be Hillary, so there’ve been some hiccups, but things are moving forward.
No fear.
Why Did 51 American State Department Officials ‘Dissent’ Against Obama and Call for Bombing Syria?
https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2016/06/why-did-51-american-state-department-officials-dissent-against-obama-and-call-for-bombing-syria.html
51 U.S. diplomats who still haven’t grasped the negative outcomes of the disastrous wars launched since 2002, the solution is to bomb the world into America’s image. In an internal dissent cable addressed to Barack Obama, seasoned diplomats have urged airstrikes on the government of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.
Chas Freeman, former U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia during the first Gulf War, told me he found the cable “unusual” in two respects. First, it garnered a large number of signatures. Most of those who signed the cable, a State Department official told me, were “rank and file” diplomats, such as a deputy to U.S. Ambassador to Syria Robert Ford and a secretary in the Near East Bureau. They had a good understanding of the current situation in the region. The second reason this cable is unusual, said Ambassador Freeman, is that the signatories “are arguing for rather than against the use of force.” Over the past 40 years, diplomats have used the “dissent channel” to caution against a rush to war. Now these diplomats are asking for an intensification of war.
A former ambassador told me that many of the diplomats have great fealty to Hillary Clinton. Could they have leaked this cable to boost Clinton’s narrative that she wanted a more robust attack on Damascus as early as 2012? Is this a campaign advertisement for Clinton, and a preparation for her likely Middle East policy when she takes power in 2017? Clinton certainly advocated tougher military action in Syria. She joined CIA chief David Petraeus to push for a U.S.-backed rebel army in 2012, and she argued for air strikes when there was no appetite for this in the White House.
I think it needs to be emphasized that it’s not merely a matter of practical politics.
Israel is evil — she brings misery to millions, actual happiness to almost no one, and engages in behavior with no defensible moral foundation at all. She has attacked every single one of her neighbors, compulsively seeks out further conflict to paper over the shortcomings in her own national identity, and treats her Palestinian subjects with a morality about like that of a nasty little boy pulling the wings off a fly.
Arguably, others are as bad. However, unlike the others, Israel could not have come into being without our support, and could not continue to exist today without our continued moral, economic, diplomatic, and military support. If we pulled the plug, Israel would cease to exist as a Jewish supremacist state within — at most — a decade.
We are, in fact, responsible for Israel, and hence responsible for Israel’s crimes. Other people’s teenaged sons may well be out there stealing cars and raping girls. This happens to be our son doing it. We’re responsible.
We pursue many policies I regard as futile, short-sighted, deluded, or self-destructive. My personal list would include ‘come one come all’ immigration, global warming denial, maintaining a massive military establishment, condoning ‘Black Lives Matter,’ and probably some other things.
No doubt the reader has his own list. However, that’s not the point. The point is that essentially, these policies are merely stupid rather than actually evil. It’s not evil to think we should just let whoever wants come into the US. It’s dumb — but it isn’t evil. In fact, I’ll willingly credit people who vote for ‘sanctuary cities’ et al with the most laudable sentiments. I merely question their intelligence.
Israel is different. Israel is evil, and hence our support for it is as well. It is the most fundamentally wrong act we are engaged in.
There is a moral dimension to life. There is a distinction between striving to do good — however unsuccessfully — and willingly participating in evil.
We need to stop supporting Israel.
It took quite a while for me to get there but the more I look into the matter the more I've come to the conclusion that this Israel project has been the overriding motivator for more wars than I could fully list, including the so called World Wars (1 and 2 being the same war with a break in between). How many lives have been destroyed and ruined? We'll never know but it will not end well, for anyone.
Exactly. The Talmud is nothing less than a satanic how-to manual encouraging Jews to live as evil a life as possible (see the Ron Unz article on this site regarding the Jewish religion). And as long as America is along for the ride it will share in the consequences of that evil.
In a perfect world (I'm not holding my breath!) Giraldi's article would be read by every American.
You already know the answer. Jews have financial and media power. They control the wealth through the global finance scheme and the narrative via effective propaganda. Combine that with high IQ and ethnic networking your dealing with a major force. The goyim philosemite elite are bought and paid for and or scared. They have sold us out!
But there are other factors also...the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union was fertile soil for the fertile imperialist imaginations of many in Washington...the unipolar world and the global domination that they had been after for 100 years appeared to be within grasp...
The first Gulf War came at the very moment the USSR was actually falling apart...then came the dismantling of Yugoslavia...something unimaginable while the Soviet Union existed...did Israel get the US to break up Yugoslavia or to bomb it in 1999...?
Then came 911 and the so-called 'war on terror'...certainly Israel may have benefitted, but the US was waging regime change in Afghanistan by means of Jihadist proxies back in the 1980s...when Afghanistan under a progressive, socialist government enjoyed its only brief moment as a civilized society where women students could wear short skirts and interact normally with young men, as in any other country...today, after years of Wahabbist indoctrination, all supported by the US, this country is a medieval throwback with no chance at modernity...
Iraq had been encouraged to invade Iran by guess who, the United States...back in 1980...a war that exhausted Iraq only to see its erstwhile ally and mentor then turn its guns on them in 1991...
The list is endless...the US has been acting with the mendacity and evil that is typical of plundering empires throughout history...it is also crystal clear that US use of force, post-1991 has simply exploded exponentially...so we can see a clear pattern that it is removal of the counterbalance that was the Soviet Union that precipitated the drastic change in US behavior, much more than anything else...
Now we are supposed to believe that the US is really a well-meaning giant that is being pulled around the nose by wily Jews...and that US policies are 'merely stupid, not evil'...
Sorry but this is bullshit...US policies have been evil for a long time...from the genocide against the Plains Indians...to Hawaii, the Philippines...Korea, Vietnam and down the line...Israel had nothing to do with any of those evil policies...but the lust for power and imperial ambition did...
This is the problem, the mentality of imperialism...not Israel, which is just taking maximum advantage of what they can get out of the tag team arrangement with the evil empire...
As for some of those other issues...who do you think that massive immigration serves...?...it serves the vulture capitalist class who seek simply to drive wages of working Americans into the gutter by flooding the US with cheap labor...the well-meaning ordinary folks who are defending the plight of some of the migrants caught up in this evil scheme, have nothing to do with why it exists...it is simply window-dressing for 'debate'...ie dividing the populace...
As for global warming, it is not entirely clear to me or anyone with a hard science background, that this is man-created...it may be, but there is also a lot of pseudo-science on display [such as attempts to model accurately the Earth's climate...which anyone who knows anything about mathematical modeling of even much simpler thermodynamic and fluid dynamic problems, is completely absurd...]
At the same time, things that we do know very well, such as habitat loss for endangered species, is being ignored...why is that...?
All I know is that Jerusalem is now "officially" the capital of Israel thanks to Donald Trump, and that Randy Paul keeps stressing Israel's "remarkable restraint" over and over:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2014/07/tragedy-israel-rand-paul/
I'm not entirely sure why you keep hanging on to this tired and false narrative that US politicians are some sort of stooges and puppets of Israel...
https://amp.businessinsider.com/images/50eccb776bb3f7cf43000010-750-500.jpg
‘…I’m not entirely sure why you keep hanging on to this tired and false narrative that US politicians are some sort of stooges and puppets of Israel…’
Whoops. Your sarcasm escaped me. I become horribly earnest when it comes to Israel.
This is true, but then this statement is written:
With that milquetoast solution everything should be just fine.
Western civilization is on a shit slide to hell and only resistance will have a chance to save it.
Kind of begs the question, why are we giving any aid to a first-world country with a GDP growth rate in the 3% to 4% rate for years (even while we were stuck below 2%) and an unemployment rate below 4%?
The Israeli economy is in better shape than the US economy; they should be giving us aid.
Yes, it is truly amazing what our “Best & Brightest” will do to stay on-side. Following Mr. Giraldi’s earlier post regarding the gubernatorial run of Israeli puppet Ron DeSantis and the Big Sugar connections of Adam Putnam, it would seem a Floridian’s least worst choice is Bob White.
Christian America has dual loyalties, one to a foreign middle-eastern “King of Israel” (John 1:49); thusly, dual-loyalty Christian American has implemented the following foreign policy straight out of the Jew Testament:
1. “WE WORSHIP what we do know, for salvation is from THE JEWS.” John 4:22
2. “THE JEW FIRST.” Romans 1:16
3. “For if the Gentiles have shared in the Jews’ spiritual blessings, they OWE IT TO THE JEWS to share with them their material blessings.” Romans 15:27
Don't try to compare them, real Hebrews, real Judeans, with the fake Jews of today.
It is the Palestinians, still Judeans, who are the only real Jews today, even though Muslim. Remember, the Jews who wrote the New Testament were Christians, but they were still Jews.
1st part: Absolutely, indubitably correct.
2nd part: ¿Qué? Why do people say/write this? Under what corrupt arrangement does an oh, so obvious outlaw have any such right?
Consider: A gang of out-of-towners turns up at a block of flats, breaks the doors down and occupies the building, killing some erstwhile owner/occupiers and ejecting most of the rest on the way in, thereafter whooping it up big, and ignoring [obviously too feeble] orders to RoR+R*3 [= Right of Return + Revest, Reparations and Reconciliation.] Since when can such outlaws dictate anything, thumb their noses at the Law?
Property, especially here land, is alienable – but this does not mean ‘subject to seizure by aliens.’
Kindly consider: “A fair exchange is no robbery.” A fair exchange means willing seller, interested buyer, and a freely and fairly agreed price. No such thing exists vis-à-vis the forcible colonisation of Palestine. Some proof may be seen here[my bolding]:
Especially in reference to the illegitimate entity which terms itself Israel, wiki is not reliable, being, like the US Congress, Israeli-occupied territory. So it is noteworthy that they write “in control of” as opposed to ‘own.’ They can’t ever own it due to not having purchased it, and Palestinians may not surrender it, due to the UDHR which specifies *inalienable* rights:
Article 3.
• Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.
Article 17.
• (1) Everyone has the right to own property alone as well as in association with others.
• (2) No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his property.
Also, see the Washington Consensus:
10.Legal security for property rights.
Further, there is UNSC242: inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by war, plus only just law may earn respect, and/or be respected. A law dispossessing erstwhile legal owner/occupiers is an utter travesty.
Me; comment: Its illegitimacy is all so howlingly obvious!
Fazit: Apart from the ~6% of ‘pre-Herzl Palestine’ which ‘invading by stealth’ alien, mostly European Jews managed to purchase, the illegitimate entity does not own nor can they ever own the land/property they squat upon, which still belongs to the erstwhile owner/occupiers, specifically the ‘native’ pre-Nakba Palestinians [now including heirs & successors]. Then, the illegitimate entity does not declare borders for two reasons 1) any such declaration would be [probably successfully] challenged and 2) the illegitimate entity expresses the desire to expand to ‘from the Nile to the Euphrates.’ Q: Just how ghastly is that? A: Could hardly be worse.
Closing the loop: How can land-thieves have any ‘right to defend’ such improperly alienated land/property? It doesn’t compute! rgds
All I know is that Jerusalem is now "officially" the capital of Israel thanks to Donald Trump, and that Randy Paul keeps stressing Israel's "remarkable restraint" over and over:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2014/07/tragedy-israel-rand-paul/
I'm not entirely sure why you keep hanging on to this tired and false narrative that US politicians are some sort of stooges and puppets of Israel...
https://amp.businessinsider.com/images/50eccb776bb3f7cf43000010-750-500.jpg
Jerusalem has long been the capital of Christian America (Revelation 21:2). Christians all hope to live there forever. Christian America doesn’t consider their own land to be holy. Christian America considers foreign soil to be holy.
Christian America slavishly follows white-patriarchy-critiquing (Matthew 20:25, Mark 10:42, Luke 22:25) Rabbi Jesus, who told them to “hate” their own blood and kin (Luke 14:26) and “forsake” their own soil (Matthew 19:27-30). They’ve obeyed the Jew well.
Christians hope to be paid for obedience to the Jew, a heavenly “reward” from their Jewish master. Christians beg like a dog to their foreign Jewish “Master” for crumbs from a table set “only” for Jews (Matthew 15:21-28) Maybe the Superjew will give them a bone.
Many Americans sympathize with Israel because of the holocaust. The country does have rule by laws for the most part. There is representative government. Not the greatest place on the world map but pretty impressive compared to her neighborhood. The Palestinians were not treated fairly but that's not the first time weaker peoples were marginalized.
A little proportionality would be appreciated.
If the Arabs rise someday they will probably displace Israel. That is a long time coming.
Thank you, Mr. Giraldi, for another forceful rebuke of Zionist criminality and US culpability.
The supremacist kosher state is a cancer on America. Just survey the wreckage. Count the bodies. Who benefits from this?
The Zionist project is a plague on humanity. It entertains no compromise. It will stop at virtually nothing. Examine the blood-soaked damage from Soviet Russia to Germany to Palestine and beyond. It moves Washington around via remote control.
The situation has become very grave. Speech deemed ‘anti-Semitic’ is rapidly being criminalized worldwide.
Right wing political expression (that Jews don’t like) on Twitter, Facebook and the web is being de-platformed for speech infractions that involve ‘hate’. But it’s only ‘hate’ of a certain stripe.
After all, hatred is ubiquitous in America. It cuts in every direction. So why is the focus so intense on just one spectrum of hatred?
Might it have something to do with the political preferences of those in power?
Oh maybe.
Principles be damned. Whose ox is being gored?
With that in mind, consider this: who might actually be the biggest hater of all?–and killer? (Hint: it’s certainly not the powerless Alt-right ‘deplorables’.)
Might it instead be the world’s foremost victims?
After all, incendiary speech–even ‘hate speech’–does not kill. It takes bombs, drones, tanks and missiles to accomplish that.
So where’s the uproar over routine sorties which needlessly dispense death and destruction?
It’s gone missing.
Incredibly, it is rough speech and acute political criticism–not failed, horrific wars–that are being criminalized. Pro-Zionist ‘wars of choice’ still get a pass in our corporate board rooms, TV studios, news rooms, and in most of Official Washington.
This entrenched distortion allows neocons and their underlings to jawbone and plot their next preemptive war. The Big Squeeze is on. Beware Russia, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine and Iran. Zionism is an ‘unshakable’ Washington value. So get ready.
How distant wars advance the interests of average Americans remains a mystery.
Despite this puzzle, America’s MSM offers little resistance and no straightforward criticism of Zio-Washington’s ceaseless war efforts on behalf of a certain ‘democratic ally’. In similar fashion, the Fourth Estate has also been compromised.
It’s worth remembering that, according to the UN Charter, a state-sponsored ‘First Strike’ against another sovereign state is the most serious war crime. This elementary moral precept however matters not–at least not when Israel is pulling the strings. Quiet, children. Listen. Obey.
What we have here is a pattern of vast serial criminality.
Zio-Washington has become Israel’s war vessel. We regular folk are just along for the ride.
So don’t forget to cheer for the good guys!
Incredibly, US-enabled, Israeli ruthlessness has gotten even worse under ‘America First’ Trump. After all, Trump needlessly tore up Obama’s hard-fought peace deal with Iran.
Why would Trump make such a move? (As a candidate, he was far less hawkish).
Our weakened and despised President needs desperately to please America’s foremost lobby. Trump cannot govern without their support. This peculiar situation however requires additional blood-letting on behalf of the Zionist state. Foreign wars that benefit Israel are the unwritten price that the goyim leadership in America must pay. Sorry folks!
(Are you listening, Tehran?)
Jewish power corrupts. Overwhelming Jewish power corrupts in overwhelming fashion.
Hi Mark, No pun, your comments on P.G.'s high- value articles are a consistent High Mark.
... In addition, you asked, "So where’s the uproar over routine sorties which needlessly dispense death and destruction?"
... I shall attempt a reply, Mark. Americans of stratified income levels have fell victim to Zionist Jew social engineering which, as you know, is a terminal cancer in our nation's zeitgeist.
... My brother, below is an article written by the Chicago-based, Kathy Kelly, who is coordinator of "Voices for Creative Nonviolence." She is an individual & conscientious "UPROAR" who understands how the U.S. is deeply implicated in the appalling Carnage in Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab peninsula!
... Fyi, Kathy did months of jail time for her peaceful protest at a ZUSA weaponized drone base. I cowrote an open letter to the Roman Catholic Church which politely asked Pope Francis to consider meeting with Kelly during his ZUS-city tour. A few web sites published the letter, but as anticipated, SILENCE from the institutional church who evidently believe, "blessed are the peacemakers who tow the 'Jewish power' line."
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/08/13/u-s-is-complicit-in-child-slaughter-in-yemen/
Thank you, Mark.
Am certain you realize that I am not merely seeking attention to what I write & do, but for the sake of the shallow Reaganesque "trust but verify" canard, linked below is the "open" letter cowritten with an intelligent, artistic, & conscientious man, Gary Corseri.
https://www.pressenza.com/2015/02/appeal-kathy-kelly-pope-francis/
... Selah, Simon & Garfunkel, "The (prize-fighter) 'Boxer for Christ' hears what he wants to hear, and disregards the rest!"
All I know is that Jerusalem is now "officially" the capital of Israel thanks to Donald Trump, and that Randy Paul keeps stressing Israel's "remarkable restraint" over and over:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2014/07/tragedy-israel-rand-paul/
I'm not entirely sure why you keep hanging on to this tired and false narrative that US politicians are some sort of stooges and puppets of Israel...
https://amp.businessinsider.com/images/50eccb776bb3f7cf43000010-750-500.jpg
You’re kidding, right? I hope so, because if you don’t think US senators and congressmen are totally afraid of and beholden to Israel, your head is way up your ass!
None of this can register in a meaningful way, because for it to register and alter the way people respond first and foremost, the seed of the national culture would need to be converted, as it were.
WASP culture is the product of a Judaizing heresy.
It's certainly difficult to explain how else Mossad came to be filming the attack.
Err … ‘do + document?’ It’s certainly difficult to explain how 19 reputed Muslim/Arab hijackers could have ‘control demolished’ WTC7; ~2.5secs at *exactly* free-fall speed, WTCs 1&2 at almost free-fall speed [plus the outwards-ejected massive steel sections], and all mainly ‘all the way down’ into their own ‘footprints’ = all three control demolished [all for one; one for all]. Camel-f**ckers just ain’t that clever, eh? The observed fact that the US rogue-regime made no ‘counteractions’ vis-à-vis the so-called ‘attack on America’ made all ‘responsibles’ accessories; before [covert agencies], during [order-givers] and after ['led' by the corrupt&venal MSM+PFBCs [latter = publicly financed broadcasters]; all vile traitors.] Ho, hum; just another US/Z travesty. rgds
“Israel could not have come into being without our support”
It took quite a while for me to get there but the more I look into the matter the more I’ve come to the conclusion that this Israel project has been the overriding motivator for more wars than I could fully list, including the so called World Wars (1 and 2 being the same war with a break in between). How many lives have been destroyed and ruined? We’ll never know but it will not end well, for anyone.
WW1 ended in 1918.
WW2 ended in 1945.
It’s such a bummer when facts elbow out lunatic conspiracy theories.
Giraldi and anyone who believes this drivel remind me of an alcoholic has been contender at a bar, rehashing a break up or a failure over and over. No one wants to hear it anymore- but she can’t let go of her obsession.
Israel is a democracy in a Sea of Muslim barbaric knuckledraggers. Israel’s restraint when dealing with the murderous Palestinians is legendary.
Why hasn’t any Arab nation thrown open the doors and taking in these poor pitiful Palestinians? Perhaps because they are terrorist: who encourage young boys to blow themselves up. Even their mothers encourage them to do so so they can get their pay out from Hamas.
Who have 15 children they cannot feed.
Who spy on their neighbors. Where grown man sleep all day, refuse to work, and beat their wives for the smallest infractions.
And just another insight for the idiots that post here: just because someone has a different opinion than you does not make them a troll. You are worse than fourth grade little girls tattling.
“Oh right, who can forget the cabal of Jews controlling the US government and military at the time of the Iraq invasion, such as President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Secretary of State Colin Powell, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Richard Myers, CIA director George Tenet, National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice…Every.Single.Time, am I right, folks?”
Most of Congress are goy also……..yet are trained seals for the yid state, doing whatever is asked. Are you trying to make some point?
I read these kinds of articles with mixed reactions.
On the one hand, I believe Mr. Giraldi should choose his language more carefully. Perhaps instead of referring to “Jews,” he should narrow this to “Jewish Likud supporters” or something similar.
The Jewish community as a whole is moderate, reasonable, and not especially devoted to war. It is a subset of the community–which, alas, happens to be well-funded and dedicated–that promotes war 24/7.
I believe Mr. Giraldi would appear more credible if he made this crucial distinction.
On the other hand, someone will always comment that Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld, et al. are more powerful than Wolfowitz and Feith. I believe this line of attack ignores crucial facts.
1. It is these less powerful underlings that package the information that their superiors use when determining policy. One need only recall the Office of Special Plans, headed by Feith, that cherry-picked intelligence to make the case for war. Also, Wolfowitz served as Bush II’s foreign policy tutor when he was a candidate.
2. It has been credibly reported, I believe by Dana Milbanks in the Washington Post, that Jewish donors provide 50% of individual donations to the Democratic party and 35% of donations made to the Republicans. This kind of money gives those hawkish elements of the Jewish community considerable power. In a system in which the vote is split almost equally between both parties, these funds are crucial to electoral success.
So, yes, the Israel lobby is extraordinarily powerful. But no, it does not represent all American Jews.
How many Jews don't condemn Germans, Poles, all of Europe collectively for Jewish WWII deaths?
Those who 'gatekeep' for the Jews also have blood on their hands.
Are you?
This reaction you get as to why you have “this thing” with Israel is common. It beautifully shows how Americans have been trained to yawn and have no interest in the 10 ton rhino in the parlor. It is quite amazing isn’t it?
I always enjoy reading your posts Mark. You are a gifted man. Unfortunately, due to your position, you will never get wide readership.
Couldn’t disagree more. As Prof. MacDonald has documented, the domestic wing of The Lobby has pushed for almost 100 years to get non-restrictionist immigration legislation through the Congress. It was a deliberate attempt to eradicate antisemitism by altering the demographic makeup of the country. As many Jews have recently confirmed (quotes can be furnished upon request), they prefer to live in a heterogeneous society as they feel more safe/less threatened relative to a homogeneous one.
That said, it is perrhaps more apt to describe their motivation for pursuing a ‘come one come all’ immigration policy as diabolical.
In the words of Prof. MacDonald:
“Oh wait, they aren’t Jewish?”
And some people smoke cigarettes all their lives and don’t get cancer.
What’s your point?
On the one hand, I believe Mr. Giraldi should choose his language more carefully. Perhaps instead of referring to "Jews," he should narrow this to "Jewish Likud supporters" or something similar.
The Jewish community as a whole is moderate, reasonable, and not especially devoted to war. It is a subset of the community--which, alas, happens to be well-funded and dedicated--that promotes war 24/7.
I believe Mr. Giraldi would appear more credible if he made this crucial distinction.
On the other hand, someone will always comment that Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld, et al. are more powerful than Wolfowitz and Feith. I believe this line of attack ignores crucial facts.
1. It is these less powerful underlings that package the information that their superiors use when determining policy. One need only recall the Office of Special Plans, headed by Feith, that cherry-picked intelligence to make the case for war. Also, Wolfowitz served as Bush II's foreign policy tutor when he was a candidate.
2. It has been credibly reported, I believe by Dana Milbanks in the Washington Post, that Jewish donors provide 50% of individual donations to the Democratic party and 35% of donations made to the Republicans. This kind of money gives those hawkish elements of the Jewish community considerable power. In a system in which the vote is split almost equally between both parties, these funds are crucial to electoral success.
So, yes, the Israel lobby is extraordinarily powerful. But no, it does not represent all American Jews.
Jessica – I never say “all Jews” or even “most Jews” but to ignore that the dominance of Israel is a Jewish problem is to turn one’s back on reality. It is Jewish oligarchs and organizations that push the Israeli agenda, that fund it, and that sustain it in the media and on capitol hill. I know there are a lot of liberal Jews and even some not so liberal ones that abhor what Israel is doing but are afraid to say anything lest they be called “self hating.” They have to get off the fence and declare that the USA is their home and that Netanyahu’s insistence that Israel is the Jewish homeland is a self-serving fraud. Until that happens, Israel will dominate America’s foreign policy discussion, to our damage. Israel is a foreign country and should be treated by Washington like any other foreign country, i.e. based on US national interests.
But to denounce the conduct of the Jews collectively, such as the historic financial predation for which they collectively are notorious, and try to do something to prevent it, is quite proper.
Likewise to denounce the essential evils of Judaism itself, its racism and hatred for all, is quite proper. Those evils are not the fault of any individual Jew.
This is the blemish at the root of your discourse: you portray a consensual relationship as a compulsory one.My way of thinking was not unlike yours until, at circa age 30, I firstly joined an online "community" where they did "co-operative group work".
That was when I apprehended the invariable dynamics of "communities" — and what rueful apprehension that was for me.
The organization member is a machine that both seeks power (to rise in the rigid, hypocritically tacit yer carefully made evident, pecking order) and, adaptively, reveres it. You have these devices that regard themselves as autonomous subjects that spend their time welcoming pecks coming from above and making sure they peck who is below. All of this repressed, and never said, in the most hypocritical way one could imagine (the free one who says what all know will be singled out and cast out).Now, that single experience has served as a lens to read what goes on in the world at every level, from the World Bank and USA congress to families and Facebook groups.
And eventually I came to accept that it could never be as it is if it didn't befit the wide majority of people, and that one can stay clear of organizations if one doesn't want to be a be-pecked-and-peck hypocritical machine.Unz himself is an example. He has the freedom he has because he made himself a website.There is an essential variance between loathing the game and loathing the best players — I think only the former is a just attitude.
The USA is Israel .
http://i.4pcdn.org/pol/1449768142460.jpg
“There is a moral dimension to life. There is a distinction between striving to do good — however unsuccessfully — and willingly participating in evil.”
Exactly. The Talmud is nothing less than a satanic how-to manual encouraging Jews to live as evil a life as possible (see the Ron Unz article on this site regarding the Jewish religion). And as long as America is along for the ride it will share in the consequences of that evil.
In a perfect world (I’m not holding my breath!) Giraldi’s article would be read by every American.
All I know is that Jerusalem is now "officially" the capital of Israel thanks to Donald Trump, and that Randy Paul keeps stressing Israel's "remarkable restraint" over and over:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2014/07/tragedy-israel-rand-paul/
I'm not entirely sure why you keep hanging on to this tired and false narrative that US politicians are some sort of stooges and puppets of Israel...
https://amp.businessinsider.com/images/50eccb776bb3f7cf43000010-750-500.jpg
“special relationship” with Israel is itself the result of terrible national security and foreign policy” while I agree that the statement is true, if does not begin to explain the depth of Zionist control of the American Empire, nor does it look to the origin of that control.
1. Israel is the network @ Colin wright, @ anonymous in reply to Ben_C as well as
2. The well researched book entitled “The Israel Lobby and U. S. Foreign Policy by John J. Mearsheimer (the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguised Service professor of Political Science and the co director of the progarm on International Security Policy at the University of Chicago) and Stephen M. Walt (the Robert and Renee Belfer Professor international Affairs at the John f. Kennedy School of government at Harvard University and past academic dean of the Kennedy School which discusses the Impact of US Foreign Policy as it relates to America’s nation interest.
3. https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/08/05/570217/US-aid-to-Israel-to-exceed-38B
38 billion is $112 per America given to Israel by the USA congress
What possible benefit can Americans get from giving a bunch of militants in the Middle East 38 million?
4. Article VI of the US Constitution readmitted back into Independent America the entire banking and corporate leaches which caused the American revolution, explained in some detail on this website just a few days ago. @ Anon[317] • Disclaimer says: August 12, 2018 at 12:31 pm GMT • 1,100 Words wherein the so called landed estates and landed Gentry were mostly British Banking and Trading and Slaving Corporations (many Jewish owners) doing business in America. Their wealth was derived from their land ownership and corporations licensed to do business in America by foreign governments. The British Aristocratic land grants mostly made to privately owned British banking, trading and slaving corporations or wealthy British and French Aristocrats allowed foreign nations to deed title to American land. These baron-landed owners, the so-called Gentry, were the very centers of the British a-human rights authority and vicious corporate and political powerhouses that controlled the American Colonies of Britain. It was the landed gentry that brought the American colonist to revolt against British rule. BUT just 12 years after the 1776 Declaration of Independence, the banker and Aristocrat favorable US constitution was imposed by a process called ratification? ( a third party regime change process that appears in the US Constitution as Article VII?). This ratification process was used to impose the very same British mostly Wealthy Crowd to not only keep their land granted lands, their personal wealth earned by inhumanity to mankind, and their educated Aristocratic global life styles in America. So the US constitution itself allowed to be installed: a government that only gave the British Baron Aristocrats voting control of America’s destiny but it also terminated the Democracy (Articles of Confederation) that so much American blood had been spilt to bring about. These were the some of the forefathers forefathers to global Zionism, a part of the powerhouse support team of the Jewish banking and corporate global network, many of whom became team members in the formalized conspiracy to take control of the oil in the world and to weaponize immigration in order to take the oil from the Arabs. In 1896 (Switzerland , first Zionist Congress) the Jewish controlled organizations weaponized immigration and aimed it at the Ottoman Arab oil. Trace a failed coup attempt against the Ottoman, the Balfour Agreement, WWI, British and French control over once Ottoman Palestine, the Palin Commission, a network established military base that became Israel, immediate International recognition by the Jewish controlled nations of the world) and so on. .
I trust you might now be “… entirely sure why .. the narrative that US Politicians {must be ] .. [elected, salaried] …stooges and puppets of Israel… ” few outsiders are allowed to take a position among the 527 who control the law making powers and war making powers that the USA uses to force Americans into their wars.
It seems that a large proportion of the members of the US Congress are Israeli citizens.
It is unconstitutional for a member of the Australian Parliament to be a dual citizen. This is taken to such an extent that if it’s found that an MP born in New Zealand moved to Australia as a baby, that person’s election becomes null and void, unless he or she was conscious of the situation and verifiably renounced NZ citizenship prior to the election. That is so even in this mad case of Australians and New Zealanders having the same head of state, the English monarch.
Why on earth can’t America bring in a similar law, making it impossible for Israeli citizens to vote in its Congress, to even be there?
WASP culture is the product of a Judaizing heresy.
G’day. I’m fascinated by your ‘Judaizing heresy,’ in the way a mongoose is fascinated by a King cobra:
Now that’s absolutely admirable, and something we definitely need when confronting a certain parasite, say. But back on track, can you provide a ‘definitive description’ of your ‘Judaizing heresy?’ [A 'proper' citation would be nice; authoritative, relatively complete but of 'digestible' length, please.] In asking, I have an ‘ulterior motive,’ namely 1) I’m searching for another ‘definitive explanation’ – of exactly why so many of the ‘ruling’ Anglos sell-out to the Jewish parasites, and 2) why the [admittedly traditionally passive] plebs all so easily ‘go along.’ If we take the I/J/Z-plex’s threats seriously [we'd better], they are ‘dead-set’ on ruling the whole world [= over all non-Js], to the extent of killing us all [see greasy william's mad = demented ravings, say.] rgds
His thesis is that the reformation puritans dumped the Christian New Testament for the endless warfare against the rest of the world Old Testament. This led to the takeover of America’s foreign policy by the Old Testament Jewish Israeli Lobby
In contrast to the ZUSA Congress’s standing ovations for Netanyahu’s criminality Mark Green wrote: “So don’t forget to cheer for the good guys!”
Hi Mark, No pun, your comments on P.G.’s high- value articles are a consistent High Mark.
… In addition, you asked, “So where’s the uproar over routine sorties which needlessly dispense death and destruction?”
… I shall attempt a reply, Mark. Americans of stratified income levels have fell victim to Zionist Jew social engineering which, as you know, is a terminal cancer in our nation’s zeitgeist.
… My brother, below is an article written by the Chicago-based, Kathy Kelly, who is coordinator of “Voices for Creative Nonviolence.” She is an individual & conscientious “UPROAR” who understands how the U.S. is deeply implicated in the appalling Carnage in Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab peninsula!
… Fyi, Kathy did months of jail time for her peaceful protest at a ZUSA weaponized drone base. I cowrote an open letter to the Roman Catholic Church which politely asked Pope Francis to consider meeting with Kelly during his ZUS-city tour. A few web sites published the letter, but as anticipated, SILENCE from the institutional church who evidently believe, “blessed are the peacemakers who tow the ‘Jewish power’ line.”
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/08/13/u-s-is-complicit-in-child-slaughter-in-yemen/
Thank you, Mark.
Maybe because they are stooges and puppets? In extreme cases, they even boast of it. When Romney was running for president, he promised he would check with Israel on any action we took in the Middle East. When Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State was promoting civil war in Syria, she explained that this was necessary because Israel wished it.
It goes on, and on. If someone is considering a run for Congress, he gets a nice little packet from AIPAC. Among other things, he's asked to write an essay expressing his feelings about Israel.
If the essay isn't satisfactory, AIPAC backs his opponent.
Not surprisingly, when Netanyahu -- the premier of a tiny state on the other side of the planet -- spoke to Congress he was interrupted with standing ovations seventeen times. The display put me in mind of the sort of frenzied adulation Communist delegates used to display towards Stalin.
...and the motives, of course, would be similar, even if actual death isn't in prospect. For most in Congress, displease Israel, and your political career just ended.
But… but… why don’t all the competing candidates for that seat agree that they will all ignore such requests? Wouldn’t that be safe and easy?
And in the course of the electoral contest leave the subject of Israel out of the debate? Never mention it?
Anything else is clearly corrupt. So you are saying that every single present member of Congress is manifestly corrupt.
LOL. Uncorrupted congress-critters might -- might -- be counted on one hand? Maybe?
Along the way they might be elected to a city council. There they might turn over running the city community centers to a Jewish Social Services agency. Or local airport security to an Israeli company. Or ADL training city police that White skin head Aryan Brotherhood types are the worst crime threat* Or they’ll influence the local health department to go easy on kosher markets and restaurants.Next step is state legislator . They will mandate holofraud education in the schools and state university. And state contracts to American Jewish and Israeli companies
* ADL has run thousands of these sessions claiming Whites not blacks and browns are the criminals in the big black and brown cities like Chicago. They also run training sessions trying to convince the military police that White, not black soldiers are crime prone
WASP culture is the product of a Judaizing heresy.
Catholics are hilarious; it’s like they never read their own catechism.
Glory be to the Jews! Now say “Judaizing heresy” again. LOL
The Apartheid State cares about itself.
Fine.
I care about humanity. That includes you.
The countless victims of the RCC allowing itself to become a haven for pedophiles pretending to be priests for centuries probably don’t find Catholics that hilarious, but I see your point.
http://blog.cancaonova.com/seminario/files/2016/04/Discipulo-Amado.jpg?file=2016/04/Discipulo-Amado.jpg And do ask why priests/preachers get taught their art of deception* in a semen-ary.
* Every seminary teaches hermeneutics, named after Hermes, the smooth-talking trickster god.
Hi Mark Green,
Am certain you realize that I am not merely seeking attention to what I write & do, but for the sake of the shallow Reaganesque “trust but verify” canard, linked below is the “open” letter cowritten with an intelligent, artistic, & conscientious man, Gary Corseri.
https://www.pressenza.com/2015/02/appeal-kathy-kelly-pope-francis/
… Selah, Simon & Garfunkel, “The (prize-fighter) ‘Boxer for Christ’ hears what he wants to hear, and disregards the rest!”
The Israeli economy is in better shape than the US economy; they should be giving us aid. Yes, it is truly amazing what our "Best & Brightest" will do to stay on-side. Following Mr. Giraldi's earlier post regarding the gubernatorial run of Israeli puppet Ron DeSantis and the Big Sugar connections of Adam Putnam, it would seem a Floridian's least worst choice is Bob White.
Haw. Better to be in the tent pissing out? Haw again; only IF/WHEN a workable majority of people get the *completely correct* idea that ‘representative government’ is a *total swindle* [= crock of s**t], may anything stand any chance to be ‘changed for the better.’ Do you personally think that checking some box or pulling some lever, every 2, 3 or 4 years, gives you any sort of ‘control’ over your destiny? Haw the 3rd; always and only IMHO, you may only be expressing your choice for the face that rules over you, that eventual ‘chosen’ face not giving a single hoot for what you may most fervently wish for – again IMHO, that’s the ‘A&O’ of utter irresponsibility. rgds
Too many great points in this great article to address, and attempts to embellish them would be an insult to this fine writer’s work, but I can’t resist commenting that this point must be emphasized and no insult’s intended.:
It’s long been apparent that Giraldi hit yet another nail squarely on the head with that since it’s more than obvious that the IQ cultists here and elsewhere are motivated by exactly that and these are not new concepts, so be aware.
Even a “Red” sympathizer like Lippman saw through the fraud.:
Certainly the Jews, with their glibness, have long exercised intimidation in academia and other venues where the spoken or written word (as opposed to demonstrable results) have always carried the day. The deference they're shown no doubt stems in part from verbal dominance, and that is why it is so important for wordsmiths who see what's going on, such as PG, to carry the fight in unsparing terms.
Of course, we goy may in fact just be profoundly stupid. How else account for how few notice the 10-ton rhino in the parlor (thanks, Bagels, for a new twist on the old metaphor)?
Right. There’s a big difference between “the Jews” and “this Jew”. A man can’t be blamed for existing within the culture that he was born into and brought up in.
But to denounce the conduct of the Jews collectively, such as the historic financial predation for which they collectively are notorious, and try to do something to prevent it, is quite proper.
Likewise to denounce the essential evils of Judaism itself, its racism and hatred for all, is quite proper. Those evils are not the fault of any individual Jew.
Yep, you’re 77% (75% + 2%) correct.
Why would any white man want to identify as a middle-eastern, genital-mutilating c0cksucker, anyway? Confronting these C0cksucker Christians is important.
https://www.webmd.com/sexual-conditions/guide/circumcision#2
You don’t know tiresome.
You wanna hear tiresome? Try “6 million.” Or “the” “H”olocaust. The list is much longer, but you’d likely miss the point, so what’s the use?
What looks self-deceptive in your case-making is you picture a willed domination (willed by both the led and the leading) as a compulsory one (willed only by the leading).
This is the blemish at the root of your discourse: you portray a consensual relationship as a compulsory one.
My way of thinking was not unlike yours until, at circa age 30, I firstly joined an online “community” where they did “co-operative group work”.
That was when I apprehended the invariable dynamics of “communities” — and what rueful apprehension that was for me.
The organization member is a machine that both seeks power (to rise in the rigid, hypocritically tacit yer carefully made evident, pecking order) and, adaptively, reveres it. You have these devices that regard themselves as autonomous subjects that spend their time welcoming pecks coming from above and making sure they peck who is below. All of this repressed, and never said, in the most hypocritical way one could imagine (the free one who says what all know will be singled out and cast out).
Now, that single experience has served as a lens to read what goes on in the world at every level, from the World Bank and USA congress to families and Facebook groups.
And eventually I came to accept that it could never be as it is if it didn’t befit the wide majority of people, and that one can stay clear of organizations if one doesn’t want to be a be-pecked-and-peck hypocritical machine.
Unz himself is an example. He has the freedom he has because he made himself a website.
There is an essential variance between loathing the game and loathing the best players — I think only the former is a just attitude.
google translate does not offer "pretentious twaddle to ordinary English."
• Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.
Article 17.
• (1) Everyone has the right to own property alone as well as in association with others.
• (2) No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his property.Also, see the Washington Consensus:10.Legal security for property rights.Further, there is UNSC242: inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by war, plus only just law may earn respect, and/or be respected. A law dispossessing erstwhile legal owner/occupiers is an utter travesty.Me; comment: Its illegitimacy is all so howlingly obvious!Fazit: Apart from the ~6% of 'pre-Herzl Palestine' which 'invading by stealth' alien, mostly European Jews managed to purchase, the illegitimate entity does not own nor can they ever own the land/property they squat upon, which still belongs to the erstwhile owner/occupiers, specifically the 'native' pre-Nakba Palestinians [now including heirs & successors]. Then, the illegitimate entity does not declare borders for two reasons 1) any such declaration would be [probably successfully] challenged and 2) the illegitimate entity expresses the desire to expand to 'from the Nile to the Euphrates.' Q: Just how ghastly is that? A: Could hardly be worse.Closing the loop: How can land-thieves have any 'right to defend' such improperly alienated land/property? It doesn't compute! rgds
Every existing nation has usurped the property of the folks that they replaced. Every nation. Every European nation, the US, everywhere. The jews came late to the feast. First thing, let the US give itself back to the Indians, and then ask Israel to act the same way.
Save the stock yammer. Jews were given their little fake state to live amongst themselves, but all they've done with that grimy little gift is use it to further their sick dreams. Constant illegal expansion of their borders and mass murder of those they steal from. Apples and oranges. Israel will not survive in the long term. It can't. More intelligent Jews see the writing on the wall as do the rest of us.
2. Balfour; aid Zs, no consult Ps
3. Jabotinsky; colonise by force
4. Ben-Gurion: "we are the attackers and the Arabs ... own the land" [points 1 - 4 all pre-WW2]
5. UNGA181: "an area ... shall be evacuated" (invalid + no UNSC action = not law)
6. Meir; $US50mio for arms + Plan Dalet&Co = premeditated, murdering to steal aggression
7. When immigrants (=aliens) attack natives, it's *not* civil war but Nuremberg-class crime
8. Z-terrorism; down to today; alien invaders' highest-tech vs. besieged & blockaded, basically unarmed natives
9. US-support incl. UNSC vetoes; also down to 'current moment'
10. Z-hasbarah = mostly lies, designed and deployed to deceiveMore: Post-WW2, Nuremberg trials, hanging perpetrators for murdering invasions for Lebensraum predate King David Hotel bombing, Plan Dalet with outrages like the Deir Yassin massacre, etc.. Similar outrages continue to be perpetrated by the illegitimate entity, into 'the current moment.'Lemma: At any crime-scene, there are one or more perpetrators, possibly accessories, apologists and/or 'idle' bystanders. It is incumbent upon *all* witnesses to attempt to a) restrain malefactors and where possible b) rescue victims from harm. *All* present and not in active resistance to the crime attract proportional guilt.Addendum: Any person profiting from crime also makes him/herself an accessory, like all residents in the 'illegitimate entity,' say.Also post WW2, we got the post-colonial era; the illegitimate entity fulfils the 'premeditated supreme international crime' criteria. RoR+R*3 NOW! QEDPS Showing 'support' for criminals adopts part guilt for those criminals' crimes via the accessory process; why would anyone in their 'right' = correct mind do that?
(Note that I am not denying that much discrimination and inequality still persist and that most reservations with gambling offer very little to tribal members.)
In Israel, however, Palestinians cannot return to their home towns and buy property. They are not free to live where they choose. Many are still confined to refugee camps. Housing discrimination continues to persist for Israeli Arabs. Yes, the High Court ruled it illegal, but few remedies are in place, which means the practice continues largely unabated.
If you want to use historical analogies, I believe you should use them in full.
America feeds hundreds of millions of people and improves the lives of billions. The transfer of land from the pre-Columbians to the Americans (including native Americans) is irreversible and would be immoral if it were possible.
Whose lives have the Zionists improved?
Change will only happen when people in their 30’s today come into power.
Israel is really because of white Protestants. But the churches are dying, slowly. Latinos definitely would not support Israel to the same degree. Neither would blacks or Asians. Really none of the new diversity will. Only the white evangelical Protestants are so emotionally invested in Israel because of the seriousness with which they read the Bible.
Exactly. The Talmud is nothing less than a satanic how-to manual encouraging Jews to live as evil a life as possible (see the Ron Unz article on this site regarding the Jewish religion). And as long as America is along for the ride it will share in the consequences of that evil.
In a perfect world (I'm not holding my breath!) Giraldi's article would be read by every American.
All of his and Ron Unz’s articles would be read by every American.
So would Freda Utley’s book, The High Cost of Vengeance, be read by every responsible American, if they can stand plowing through the tales of horror, hypocrisy, and hideous sadism practiced by Americans on innocent Germans even years after the “end” of WW2. Her charges of essentially satanic behavior by “Americans” (such as the infamous filthy “Abu Ghraib” style black hoods on the heads of, and sexual humiliation and torture of innocent prisoners) in Europe are supported by Charles Lindbergh’s charges against American behavior in the South Pacific as expressed in his memoirs.
Unz has done the world another favor by linking to her book.
http://www.unz.com/book/freda_utley__the-high-cost-of-vengeance/
Americans , beware of the ” Rapture ” .
I guess I’m not ready to meet up with Randy Weaver & family, so I’ll keep filling in ovals on ballots.
A haven for pederastic pedophiles, indeed. From the very beginning.
And do ask why priests/preachers get taught their art of deception* in a semen-ary.
* Every seminary teaches hermeneutics, named after Hermes, the smooth-talking trickster god.
1. "WE WORSHIP what we do know, for salvation is from THE JEWS." John 4:22
2. “THE JEW FIRST.” Romans 1:16
3. “For if the Gentiles have shared in the Jews’ spiritual blessings, they OWE IT TO THE JEWS to share with them their material blessings.” Romans 15:27
Every book of the New Testament was written by a Jew, but they were not Talmudists, not rabbinical Jews and expressly rejected the hypocrisies of the Pharisees, even though Paul was a Pharisee. Further, the Jews of the era were farmers, not financiers (being very general … Paul was a tent maker).
Don’t try to compare them, real Hebrews, real Judeans, with the fake Jews of today.
It is the Palestinians, still Judeans, who are the only real Jews today, even though Muslim. Remember, the Jews who wrote the New Testament were Christians, but they were still Jews.
The degrees of separation are minuscule between Jewish belief in their exceptional, chosen, lock on god, morality, and the truth; and Christian belief in their exceptional, chosen, lock on god, morality and the truth; and Muslim belief in their exceptional, chosen, lock on god, morality and the truth.
How are the claims of Rabbi Ken Spiro -- that Jews are "chosen" to "lead all other people to morality,"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FV2COCsedCw
that much different from the declarations of Heather Nuart on behalf of the US administration, in imposing greater sanctions on Iran:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=Y92-QVRUSuY
Just came across this conversation on Greg Johnson's Counter Currents website that made a lot of sense: "Christianity" is an Eastern myth system; it did NOT "civilize" Europe and the West; rather, it eradicated the native folklore that was the basis of disparate European cultures.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=8byPK1X5ol4
Elizabeth Kostova's The Historian, https://bookpage.com/reviews/4357-elizabeth-kostova-historian#.W3Ls3y2ZM1g an expanded riff on the Gram Stoker's Dracula, drove home this notion: that fairly localized folklore defined the peoples in their regions for millennia, and though waning (sadly), still serve as identity-markers and cultural unifiers.
R H S Stolfi's Hitler: Beyond Evil and Tyranny makes almost 90 references to Hitler's deep understanding of opera, especially German and Wagnerian opera, which were based on ancient Nordic/Germanic folklore. Hitler's reliance on these innately German points of identity served to unify the German people in a way that religion had not and could not: indeed, Bismarck had used the conflict between Protestant and Catholic to divide, thereby weaken, the German people.
The Iranian people have been conquered by numerous powers, but they are and remain united around their national, Persian, epic, The Shahnameh, in addition to Persia's many revered poets. https://www.heritageinstitute.com/zoroastrianism/shahnameh/
From my personal perspective, Italo Calvino's collection of Italian folk tales https://newrepublic.com/article/114763/ursula-k-le-guin-italo-calvino
is a source of identity and liberation: if the Roman Catholicism in which I was heavily raised never quite fit, it's because Catholicism distorted rather than celebrated the soil of folk lore from which my Italian roots emerged.
The world wars of the twentieth century, and indeed the nearly 150-year long overarching zionist project, are an on-going effort to impose upon mankind -- or at least Europe and its civilizational heirs -- the notion that the Hebrew mythos and its interpretations (i.e. Talmudism) are superior to- and should displace the mythologies of all other peoples.
In 1919 H Sacher wrote: https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1919/07/a-jewish-palestine/303393/
For over 2000 years Jews have borne a grudge against the Roman and Christian forces that overwhelmed them. In pursuit of -- indeed, in thrall to that vengeful force, zionists have uprooted -- no, make that destroyed -- rained death upon -- entire nations: millions of people have been killed, or lost their homes as well as their cultural identity, as zionism gives vent to its compulsion to prove the superiority of its moral vision.
That is the difference between the cultures of nations like Iran; the Carpathian mountains region that Elizabeth Kostova fell in love with; the quirky and often terrifying folktales Calvino records; the Wagnerian Germany of what Stolfi calls Hitler's "romantic vision," versus the murderous and vengeance-laden ideology of Sacher's zionism and the Christians wedded to it: Italians from Genoa say, Better a death in the house than a Pisan at the door, but Genovese don't create propaganda campaigns demanding that YOU, outsider, wage war against Pisa. They don't give their local hatreds international scope, nor seek to ally it to a superpower that could destroy the object of their animus.
Zionists. Do.
It is part of their myth system.
And in the course of the electoral contest leave the subject of Israel out of the debate? Never mention it?
Anything else is clearly corrupt. So you are saying that every single present member of Congress is manifestly corrupt.
I don’t know if it’s “manifest,” but every single one can be reasonably expected to become corrupt to a high degree soon after obtaining the position, and it’s obvious to me that it’s nearly impossible to obtain such a position without be corrupt.
The Zionists took control of America in December 23,1913 with their privately owned FED passed by a corrupt congress which in addition to their IRS which was passed in October of 1913 completed the Zionist control of America and then the money creation out of thin air by the Zionist bankers and their wars for profit and debt for the American people began.
Every war including WWI was a Zionist banker war with the Zionists acting as an agent provocateur and this has continued right down to the wars in Syria and Yemen and Palestine, where ever there is a war the Zionist bankers are involved and millions die for the profits of the Zionist bankers and Americans have been driven into trillions in debt via these Zionist wars.
The elephant in the room is the fact that Israel and the Zionist controlled deep state did 911 and got away with it and every thinking American including congress knows it and is afraid to say it or do anything about it, and this proves the Zionist control of America when they can murder 3000 Americans and get away with it.
America is a Zionist controlled plantation and we goyim are slaves on the Zionist plantation.
https://anticorruptionsociety.files.wordpress.com/2013/09/senate-report-93-549_0.pdf
Thus we have a "de facto" government (illegal), which is government "in name only". The legal "de jure" government has been overtaken. What we think of as the "government" whether it's the Federal or State and County, is really private corporations run by satanic freemasons, which is controlled by Int'l Jewry.
In short, we're slaves on the plantation under their fiat currency.
James Trafficant speech in 1993: http://www.rvbeypublications.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/webjamestraficant.pdf
Wrong.
The first order of business is for ‘Merkins to grow a pair and to quit bending over and spreading their cheeks for the likes of gangsters like Netanyahu.
The second order would be to actually do something about that smirking pig, and here’s one reason why.:
“let the US give itself back to the Indians, and then ask Israel to act the same way.”
Save the stock yammer. Jews were given their little fake state to live amongst themselves, but all they’ve done with that grimy little gift is use it to further their sick dreams. Constant illegal expansion of their borders and mass murder of those they steal from. Apples and oranges. Israel will not survive in the long term. It can’t. More intelligent Jews see the writing on the wall as do the rest of us.
The If Americans Knew blog published in May a ‘list of [American] groups and individuals that publicly support Israel.’ If the goyim had a tenth of the Jews’ zeal and organizational skills…
http://blog.cancaonova.com/seminario/files/2016/04/Discipulo-Amado.jpg?file=2016/04/Discipulo-Amado.jpg And do ask why priests/preachers get taught their art of deception* in a semen-ary.
* Every seminary teaches hermeneutics, named after Hermes, the smooth-talking trickster god.
Make note of my posting name.
Give the US back to the amerindians! Give Aus back to the abos! This does not work; it’s called ‘moral relativism’ and/or the ‘tu quoque’ [appeal to hypocrisy] fallacy.
Then ask Israel to act … err, hello? Israel has been ‘asked,’ over 100 times by some counts, to ‘get legal’ under UN resolutions. Israel is an outlaw.
Kindly consider the I/J/Z-plex’s 10 steps to utter, criminal ignominy:
1. Herzl; coveting, expropriation (1897+)
2. Balfour; aid Zs, no consult Ps
3. Jabotinsky; colonise by force
4. Ben-Gurion: “we are the attackers and the Arabs … own the land” [points 1 - 4 all pre-WW2]
5. UNGA181: “an area … shall be evacuated” (invalid + no UNSC action = not law)
6. Meir; $US50mio for arms + Plan Dalet&Co = premeditated, murdering to steal aggression
7. When immigrants (=aliens) attack natives, it’s *not* civil war but Nuremberg-class crime
8. Z-terrorism; down to today; alien invaders’ highest-tech vs. besieged & blockaded, basically unarmed natives
9. US-support incl. UNSC vetoes; also down to ‘current moment’
10. Z-hasbarah = mostly lies, designed and deployed to deceive
More: Post-WW2, Nuremberg trials, hanging perpetrators for murdering invasions for Lebensraum predate King David Hotel bombing, Plan Dalet with outrages like the Deir Yassin massacre, etc.. Similar outrages continue to be perpetrated by the illegitimate entity, into ‘the current moment.’
Lemma: At any crime-scene, there are one or more perpetrators, possibly accessories, apologists and/or ‘idle’ bystanders. It is incumbent upon *all* witnesses to attempt to a) restrain malefactors and where possible b) rescue victims from harm. *All* present and not in active resistance to the crime attract proportional guilt.
Addendum: Any person profiting from crime also makes him/herself an accessory, like all residents in the ‘illegitimate entity,’ say.
Also post WW2, we got the post-colonial era; the illegitimate entity fulfils the ‘premeditated supreme international crime’ criteria. RoR+R*3 NOW! QED
PS Showing ‘support’ for criminals adopts part guilt for those criminals’ crimes via the accessory process; why would anyone in their ‘right’ = correct mind do that?
If a nuclear device is “lit off” in an American or European city, it will have Israel’s fingerprints all over it. Israel is desperate to keep the American money spigot running, as well as sabotaging the Palestinian “peace process” that the world wants it to take seriously.
In fact, if a nuclear device is “lit off” anywhere in the world, it will have come from Israel’s secret nuclear “stockpile”.
The “power outage” in Atlanta was a convenient excuse for Israel to perform a logistical “sleight of hand”, as an Israeli plane was allowed to land and take off during the “power outage” without receiving customs clearance or inspection. This is one of many Israeli companies that possesses a “special exemption” granted by the U S government that frees it from customs inspections. Just maybe another one of Israel’s nukes was just being pre-positioned or nuclear triggers (tritium) were being renewed, getting ready for “the big one”. As most Americans are tired of all of the foreign wars being fought for Israel’s benefit, another “incident” on American soil would be enough to galvanize the American public, once again, (just like WTC 9-11) to support another war for Israel’s benefit. Israel’s “samson option” is a real threat to “light one off” in a European or American city, if Israel’s interests are not taken seriously.
Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as they are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper. No delivery systems are needed as Israel’s nukes are already “in place”. Look for another “false flag” operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.
Israel also threatens to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called “Samson Option” is it.
As an aside, American “foreign aid” is prohibited from being given to any country that has not signed the “Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty” or refuses to abide by “International Atomic Energy Agency” (IAEA) guidelines regarding its nuclear devices. Guess what?? Israel does not abide by EITHER and still gets the majority of American “foreign aid”. This prohibition also applies to countries that do not register their “agents of a foreign government” with the U S State Department. Guess what?? Israel (again) with its “American Israel Political Action Committee” (AIPAC) still gets “foreign aid” in contravention of American law..
There are forty or so congressmen, senators and thousands of high-level policy “wonks” infecting the U S government who hold “dual citizenship” with Israel. Such dual citizenship must be strictly prohibited. Those holding dual citizenship must be required to renounce said foreign citizenship. Refusal to do so should result in immediate deportation with loss of American citizenship. Present and former holders of dual citizenship should never be allowed to serve in any American governmental capacity.
When Netanyahu addressed both houses of congress, it was sickening to see our politicians slobber all over themselves to PROVE that they were unconditional supporters of Israel…just who the hell do they work for? Certainly not for the interests of the American people and the United States…they should renounce their United States citizenship and be deported to Israel…
This is the blemish at the root of your discourse: you portray a consensual relationship as a compulsory one.My way of thinking was not unlike yours until, at circa age 30, I firstly joined an online "community" where they did "co-operative group work".
That was when I apprehended the invariable dynamics of "communities" — and what rueful apprehension that was for me.
The organization member is a machine that both seeks power (to rise in the rigid, hypocritically tacit yer carefully made evident, pecking order) and, adaptively, reveres it. You have these devices that regard themselves as autonomous subjects that spend their time welcoming pecks coming from above and making sure they peck who is below. All of this repressed, and never said, in the most hypocritical way one could imagine (the free one who says what all know will be singled out and cast out).Now, that single experience has served as a lens to read what goes on in the world at every level, from the World Bank and USA congress to families and Facebook groups.
And eventually I came to accept that it could never be as it is if it didn't befit the wide majority of people, and that one can stay clear of organizations if one doesn't want to be a be-pecked-and-peck hypocritical machine.Unz himself is an example. He has the freedom he has because he made himself a website.There is an essential variance between loathing the game and loathing the best players — I think only the former is a just attitude.
to which language might this be translated to make it make sense?
google translate does not offer “pretentious twaddle to ordinary English.”
Giraldi is here-unlike in most of his regularly anti-Semitic texts- right about one crucial thing: American Gentile cow-towing to (real or imagined) Jewish power in the US, as illustrated by absurd Baron Cohen’s episode.
However, I don’t blame most of US Jews for that. Jewish ethnocentrists are to be suspect, sure, but the main question for US gentile politicians & public figures remains: why are you such suckers, anyway?
Some might display unseemly amusement at your suggestion that American Gentiles are dragging bovines around the pasturage.
... Elementary, my dear Kaldian! (zzZigh)
Answer: money
It can be proved that the European Sephardic and Ashkenazi Jews are Aryans. The Nazis were never able to identify Jews by appearance, even though Gestapo officers were trained to do that. It was all family connections and lack of baptismal records, and being circumcised.
Bernt Engelmann in his book, “In Hitler’s Germany”, gives some striking examples. He was twelve years old when Hitler came to power. He participated with a small group in helping Jews escape, either get out of Germany or go into hiding. But his school experiences till 18 are part of his story. He mentions a good school friend, Susanne, blond, blue-eyed, who was glorified in the special school class they had on the racial superiority of the Germans. Glorified because she was a perfect example of a Nordic Aryan. He mentions that her skull was a perfectly shaped Nordic Aryan skull, according to the teacher at those race lessons.
But she suddenly disappeared. She had been expelled from the school when it was discovered that she was 100 percent Jewish. (She escaped. He helped.)
It is such Europeans, mainly Ashkenazi but still racially Aryans, who conquered Palestine. It is Aryan snipers who rest safely behind the ridge of a hill and fire dumdum bullets at the Semites walking on the plain below that is crossed by the Gaza fence, and, as you say, joke about it.
The Aryans who have stolen historic Palestine are determined on total genocide of its Semites, intent on the Final Solution.
It took quite a while for me to get there but the more I look into the matter the more I've come to the conclusion that this Israel project has been the overriding motivator for more wars than I could fully list, including the so called World Wars (1 and 2 being the same war with a break in between). How many lives have been destroyed and ruined? We'll never know but it will not end well, for anyone.
Is it possible to give your reasons for believing that World War 1 started in order to further the aims of Zionists?
Most of Congress are goy also........yet are trained seals for the yid state, doing whatever is asked. Are you trying to make some point?
Congress is owned by the direct donors and other providers and withholders of the money involved in getting and staying elected. That is not truof the Executive branch of government. I’m not saying that he proves his point but you need to try again with a better argument on your side.
The Neanderthal Jew Adelson was Trump's biggest donor. The other Jewish Neanderthal Saban was one of Hillary's largest donors.
Between Jessica at #23, and Anon at #45 lay two paramount pieces of instruction which Phil Giraldi ought to heed.
Ordinary Jews are no more required to register their objections over AIPAC’s actions than are Christians over the actions of their top leaders including the POTUS, domestic MIC lobbies, the Gun Lobby and the Oil lobby; no more that is, beyond what each citizen expresses through her vote. Individuals may choose; to go beyond, into political activism; yet choice is the operative notion.
And no, Geokat, Power isn’t listening to Phil over the sound of crickets for the simple reason that Power does not read the UR, couldn’t care less if they did, as the Review quite rapidly degenerates to the station of an unrelenting hate rag frequented by dubious IQ cultists, antisemites and White Nationalism apologists.
And speaking of unrelenting hate, what advice would you give the likes of AIPAC, for instance, or the supporters of "H"olocaust museums and the like?
Also, please enlighten us with your wisdom regarding any knowledge you have regarding the perps of anti-German, anti-Japanese, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim hate and propaganda for starters. Some of us dumb goyim would love to know and are waiting for some wise one to enlighten us.
There are antisemitic rants in many places on the web, almost all of which are ignored.
But make an objective criticism of the Zionist enterprise now a days and its apologists resort immediately to unrestrained howls and accusations of antisemitism.
One ought, therefor, to understand this rhetorical device for the simple ad hominem attack that it is.
We must keep up the rants and protest.
Do you know of any "white nationalists" who shoot children from rooftops because they're actively trying to murder them off in order to steal their lands? Eh Sam?
Maybe because they are stooges and puppets? In extreme cases, they even boast of it. When Romney was running for president, he promised he would check with Israel on any action we took in the Middle East. When Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State was promoting civil war in Syria, she explained that this was necessary because Israel wished it.
It goes on, and on. If someone is considering a run for Congress, he gets a nice little packet from AIPAC. Among other things, he's asked to write an essay expressing his feelings about Israel.
If the essay isn't satisfactory, AIPAC backs his opponent.
Not surprisingly, when Netanyahu -- the premier of a tiny state on the other side of the planet -- spoke to Congress he was interrupted with standing ovations seventeen times. The display put me in mind of the sort of frenzied adulation Communist delegates used to display towards Stalin.
...and the motives, of course, would be similar, even if actual death isn't in prospect. For most in Congress, displease Israel, and your political career just ended.
I think that Ben_C forgot to affix the “sarc” tag on his post.
Parents aren’t actually responsible for their teenage children’s misdeeds, and shouldn’t be. If a 16 year old commits murder, we don’t lock up his mother or father. It’s true that the US props up Israel, but we also prop up Saudi Arabia and Jordan and Egypt, too. Many very wealthy and influential people in the US are ethnically Jewish and have a special attachment to Israel, but back in the 20th century, when the Anglo-Saxons ran the country, they had a special relationship with England, and forced the US into two world wars where hundreds of thousands of Americans died, and millions of others. The strategic value of Israel to the US is that Israel keeps Arabs busy, while the oil flows. When the oil stops flowing, Israel’s influence will wane.
Oh.
google translate does not offer "pretentious twaddle to ordinary English."
Aw gee, he’s entitled to cherish his one big insight inne?
However, I don't blame most of US Jews for that. Jewish ethnocentrists are to be suspect, sure, but the main question for US gentile politicians & public figures remains: why are you such suckers, anyway?
“but the main question for US gentile politicians & public figures remains: why are you such suckers, anyway?”
You are obviously of the “we hold the power and what are you gonna do about it” Jew vein. This brings up something that was never very clear to me. Considering how white Anglo Americans have so willingly allowed themselves to be most obedient hacks for Jews and their zionism, why do these Jews want so much to exterminate them, or at least castrate their culture? Why kill off the golden goose? When the Jew dream of a non white America finally comes to pass, you may not like what you have. These people will mow down your Holocaust Museums and replace them with taco stands and Micky D franchises.
There is no Grand Jewish Conspiracy, those who believe in this are brain-dead (they probably believe in flat earth or witches or whatever...). What is real for Judaist Jews in the US (perhaps 20% of all American Jews & ethnocentric Jewry) is that they are well-connected, obsessed with their identity (Auschwitz etc.) & Israel. Kissinger, for instance, was not one those tribalist Jews.
What is puzzling is that many Gentile American public figures are some kind of Israel worshipers & completely uncritical. Many are, perhaps, corrupted; others are simply Evangelical nutjobs; yet many are certainly overestimating Jewish & Israeli power.
What can these ethnocentrists do to, say, Kevin MacDonald? Nufin. To Ron Unz? Nufin. To Chomsky? Nufin. To nuts like David Duke? Nufin. Or Farrakhan? Nufin.
This entire Jew-Israel-US-ZOG stuff is overrated. It does exist, but it is way overrated.
If the point of your anecdote and observation depends (for you for some reason) on the facts of Ashkenazi ancestry it fails. Unless you can persuade UR readers (other than believers in Arther Koestler’s Khazar 13th tribe) that old h-bd colleague or correspondent Greg Cochran is wrong the starting assumption should be that Ashkenazi Jews average about half Middle Eastern genes.
2. Balfour; aid Zs, no consult Ps
3. Jabotinsky; colonise by force
4. Ben-Gurion: "we are the attackers and the Arabs ... own the land" [points 1 - 4 all pre-WW2]
5. UNGA181: "an area ... shall be evacuated" (invalid + no UNSC action = not law)
6. Meir; $US50mio for arms + Plan Dalet&Co = premeditated, murdering to steal aggression
7. When immigrants (=aliens) attack natives, it's *not* civil war but Nuremberg-class crime
8. Z-terrorism; down to today; alien invaders' highest-tech vs. besieged & blockaded, basically unarmed natives
9. US-support incl. UNSC vetoes; also down to 'current moment'
10. Z-hasbarah = mostly lies, designed and deployed to deceiveMore: Post-WW2, Nuremberg trials, hanging perpetrators for murdering invasions for Lebensraum predate King David Hotel bombing, Plan Dalet with outrages like the Deir Yassin massacre, etc.. Similar outrages continue to be perpetrated by the illegitimate entity, into 'the current moment.'Lemma: At any crime-scene, there are one or more perpetrators, possibly accessories, apologists and/or 'idle' bystanders. It is incumbent upon *all* witnesses to attempt to a) restrain malefactors and where possible b) rescue victims from harm. *All* present and not in active resistance to the crime attract proportional guilt.Addendum: Any person profiting from crime also makes him/herself an accessory, like all residents in the 'illegitimate entity,' say.Also post WW2, we got the post-colonial era; the illegitimate entity fulfils the 'premeditated supreme international crime' criteria. RoR+R*3 NOW! QEDPS Showing 'support' for criminals adopts part guilt for those criminals' crimes via the accessory process; why would anyone in their 'right' = correct mind do that?
Every system of law I know of recognizes the acquisition of title by possession and in Israel’s case most of the world has accepted its title to the pre 1967 boundaries so it looks as though your account and ypour views wiĺl have to just remain part of a case you want to make for change.
Read up, d00d.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/image/4285292-3x2-340x227.jpg
Haw.
‘Parents aren’t actually responsible for their teenage son’s misdeeds…’
Oh.
“Ordinary Jews are no more required to register their objections over AIPAC’s actions than are Christians over the actions of their top leaders including the POTUS, domestic MIC lobbies, the Gun Lobby and the Oil lobby; ”
None of those lobbies have the power and influence of AIPAC, to the detriment of the United States. Zionist Jews obviously see the US as its useful idiot superpower, and will milk this country for every drop, then move on to another host to destroy, like all good parasites..
Don’t write bullshit, I’m not a Jew (although I am an anti-anti-Semite).
There is no Grand Jewish Conspiracy, those who believe in this are brain-dead (they probably believe in flat earth or witches or whatever…). What is real for Judaist Jews in the US (perhaps 20% of all American Jews & ethnocentric Jewry) is that they are well-connected, obsessed with their identity (Auschwitz etc.) & Israel. Kissinger, for instance, was not one those tribalist Jews.
What is puzzling is that many Gentile American public figures are some kind of Israel worshipers & completely uncritical. Many are, perhaps, corrupted; others are simply Evangelical nutjobs; yet many are certainly overestimating Jewish & Israeli power.
What can these ethnocentrists do to, say, Kevin MacDonald? Nufin. To Ron Unz? Nufin. To Chomsky? Nufin. To nuts like David Duke? Nufin. Or Farrakhan? Nufin.
This entire Jew-Israel-US-ZOG stuff is overrated. It does exist, but it is way overrated.
That is understatement worthy of a Briton!
“Many in the intelligence and law enforcement communities suspect that it (Israel) had considerable prior intelligence regarding the 9/11 plot but did not share it with Washington.”
And according to Jimmy Carter Israeli intelligence had advance information of the suicide attack on the US barracks in Beirut in 1983 that killed 243 US servicemen (one of whom was a member of my family). The Israelis decided to not inform US intelligence in the hope that a major attack on US personnel would precipitate a commitment of US troops and arms into the region. So much for our Israeli “ally”.
Do you have a source for this?
I'm perfectly happy to believe it -- but before I repeat it, I'd like to know what Carter's exact words were.
Excellent, as usual, from Giraldi. No Israel, no war, it’s as simple as that. The Original Sin of the Zionists, the ethnic-cleansing of Palestine, has never been rectified or even acknowledged, and then they gave us the HolyHoax, which has deranged the world.
And in the course of the electoral contest leave the subject of Israel out of the debate? Never mention it?
Anything else is clearly corrupt. So you are saying that every single present member of Congress is manifestly corrupt.
Ya think?
LOL. Uncorrupted congress-critters might — might — be counted on one hand? Maybe?
And what enables The Parasites / The Usual Enemies of Free Speech?
Exactly.
The fake & impossible ’6,000,000 Jews & gas chambers’.
I know it, you know it.
Science, rational thought, & logic simply demolish the ‘holocaust’ storyline.
And that’s why there are Thought Crime Laws that imprison those who engage in free speech about it, that’s why free speech activists are persecuted, harassed, stalked, & beaten.
Truth is hate to those that hate the truth.
Challenging the ridiculously fake ’6M Jews’ is now mainstream, get used to it: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2018/05/paul-craig-roberts/morality-truth-facts/
and:
on Irving & ‘holocaust’: Ron Unz: A Defender of Truth: http://www.unz.com/announcement/the-remarkable-historiography-of-david-irving/
The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
See the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com
Haaretz, a liberal Jewish newspaper, once had an article titles something similar to “The Iraq War Would Not Have Happened Except for these 25 People”. Of course, they were mostly Jewish. I read the article way back when and have been unable to find it again. I believe it has been removed.
It is also quite clear that Iran does not a present a threat to the US, but it does present a threat to Israel.
The war on Syria is largely fought to protect Israel. This was revealed by State Department memos published by Wikileaks.
I agree completely with Giraldi that the US needs to treat Israel like just another country and through the prism of what is in our national interest.
The RCC is as corrupt as the US Congress, and all local, state, and Federal entities.
‘Catholics are hilarious; it’s like they never read their own catechism.
“To the Jews ‘belong the sonship, the glory, the covenants, the giving of the law, the worship…’”
Catechism of the Catholic Church…’
I think you fail to understand successor theology.
Traditionally, Christians (and this is true of Muslims as well) see themselves as the successors to a corrupted Jewry that has failed God. See the parable of the husbandmen, for example.
In this sense, Christians (or Muslims) are the true Jews — God’s elect, who follow his Commandments. For example, the Muslims took care to build al Aqsa on what they determined to be the site of the original Temple. This wasn’t an act of triumphalism; they were renewing Judaism — the true Judaism.
Ditto for Christians. See all the references to ‘Jerusalem’ in Christian theology. They’re always talking about a Christian Jerusalem.
Now don’t get me wrong; I think it’s all nonsense. But no — the Catholic Church isn’t worshipping Jews. No fear. Jews are fine — just as soon as they accept Jesus. Muslims would add that they need to read their Quran.
“He has laid down for you as religion that which He charged Noah with, and that We have revealed to you, and that We charged Abraham with, Moses and Jesus: ‘Perform the religion, and divide not regarding it’…” (42:13)"Abraham was not a Jew, neither a Christian; but he was a Muslim and one pure of faith ('Haneef'); certainly he was never from the idolaters. Lo - those of mankind who have the best claim to Abraham are those who followed him, and this Prophet and those who believe (with him); and Allah is the Protecting Guardian of the believers." (3:67)"They say, 'Be Jews or Christians [so] you will be guided.' Say, 'Rather, [we follow] the religion of Abraham, of pure faith ('Haneef'), and he was not of the polytheists." (2:135)"So set your face firmly towards the religion, as pure faith ('Haneef'); Allah's natural pattern on which He made mankind. There is no changing Allah's creation. That is the true religion — but most people do not know." (30:30)But I totally agree with you in that Muslims believe their religion to have abrogated the previous ones. And from my reading of Christianity (I'm no expert), is that the old Jewish covenant has been replaced with the new spiritual one (as you mentioned, "successor theology") - Zionist Christians would disagree however.**Please note to others, I'm simply making a clarification about doctrine, I'm not in the mood to debate the theological claims of Islam, so don't bother**Peace.Note: This is a pretty good article on this subject of how Muslims believe that "Islam" (submission) is the default setting of the universe:
"From the perspective of sacred history, however, as Muslims would understand it from their reading of the Qur’anic worldview, Islam is the oldest religion even predating the creation of human beings. Muslims view Islam as the primordial religion of the universe. If this sounds too metaphysical, simply consider the meaning of Islam – willing surrender to and harmony with God’s Will, meaning divine teachings and preferences."
https://islamfyi.princeton.edu/islam-essentials/
He did not write about religious dogmas. But you can safely assume that it applied to them also.
I don’t think that Unz’ preoccupation with IQ must necessarily draw only IQ-cultists to the web-page. The core of the IQ Nutjob Brigade is maybe six people? 10 max?
Ignore them. IQ is bullshit.
I think Lippman (may he otherwise burn in Hades) was correct about them, and it sounds as if you'd agree.
With all due respect, Philip Giraldi falls into a neoconnish trap, assuming that the US must confront someone. This mindset is bankrupting our country. Just look at the new military budget: almost $720 billion. If we add “hidden” funding, like that for spy agencies and DOE money to maintain nukes, we are wasting almost a trillion per year on “defending” from enemies that either do not exist or are created by the US policies. Why can’t our country just live and let live? Switzerland does not confront anyone, yet Swiss live better than Americans.
All I know is that Jerusalem is now "officially" the capital of Israel thanks to Donald Trump, and that Randy Paul keeps stressing Israel's "remarkable restraint" over and over:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2014/07/tragedy-israel-rand-paul/
I'm not entirely sure why you keep hanging on to this tired and false narrative that US politicians are some sort of stooges and puppets of Israel...
https://amp.businessinsider.com/images/50eccb776bb3f7cf43000010-750-500.jpg
That’s the retaining wall built by the Romans, half a mile away and nothing to do with the Temple destroyed by the Romans.
There is no Grand Jewish Conspiracy, those who believe in this are brain-dead (they probably believe in flat earth or witches or whatever...). What is real for Judaist Jews in the US (perhaps 20% of all American Jews & ethnocentric Jewry) is that they are well-connected, obsessed with their identity (Auschwitz etc.) & Israel. Kissinger, for instance, was not one those tribalist Jews.
What is puzzling is that many Gentile American public figures are some kind of Israel worshipers & completely uncritical. Many are, perhaps, corrupted; others are simply Evangelical nutjobs; yet many are certainly overestimating Jewish & Israeli power.
What can these ethnocentrists do to, say, Kevin MacDonald? Nufin. To Ron Unz? Nufin. To Chomsky? Nufin. To nuts like David Duke? Nufin. Or Farrakhan? Nufin.
This entire Jew-Israel-US-ZOG stuff is overrated. It does exist, but it is way overrated.
David Duke is no nutjob. If you are not a Jew as you claim, then you’re just another shabbos goy brainwashed idiot. Duke has been demonized endlessly because of his history of speaking the forbidden, which is Jewish power at work in the US. His books get rave reviews on Amazon, and most people who bother to read what he writes go away realizing they’ve been duped by the Zionazi mafia.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0922915113/ref=s9_acsd_zgift_hd_bw_b3It_c_x_1_w?pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-3&pf_rd_r=QCE4RXMR56K2JZ43G3HM&pf_rd_t=101&pf_rd_p=b8ce216c-96fa-52a2-b8ce-c27ef350b356&pf_rd_i=12703
Nutjob Pointyhat Duke is a high priest in the satanic religion of White Supremacy.
You don’t know WTF you’re talking about, dumbass. The mode is recognition of uncontested title by possession. For that matter, most states do not recognize any form of title by adverse possession.
Read up, d00d.
to what is needed as advocacy to get over the general recognition outside the Muslim world of Israel within its pre 1967 boundaries. Unfortunately for impotent claimants all Statites of Limitations and other routes to limiting claims after the passage of time have been supported by a public interest in finality being reached and in delay in enforcing one's rights against another being delayed.
I’ll agree with you there. How they still have adherents eludes me.
However, I don't blame most of US Jews for that. Jewish ethnocentrists are to be suspect, sure, but the main question for US gentile politicians & public figures remains: why are you such suckers, anyway?
Bardon, fyi, the conventional english spelling is “kowtow”.
Some might display unseemly amusement at your suggestion that American Gentiles are dragging bovines around the pasturage.
Huh? You must be kidding – read the rest of my stuff. I am passionately against the US confronting anyone unless it is actually threatened. I only talk about confronting Israel to remove it from our politics and our foreign policy.
You know, and I know, there is only one effective solution. Machiavelli knew what he was talking about.
1. The last time the US was threatened by a state actor was Caribbean crisis in the early 1960s, more than 55 years ago. Even that was provoked by the US putting its missiles in Turkey, which is more than 8,000 km from the US.
2. If we stop wasting trillions on wars that achieve no purpose except enriching MIC and creating new enemies, we can live within our means without running huge deficits every year. That would be the smartest thing to do in the interests of the US as a country.
Hitler called jews schmarotzer, parasites.
I wonder what ‘the only democracy in the Middle East’ would be without financial, political and military support of the USA, Germany, Netherlands, France, EU and NATO.
I also wonder what the world would be without the destruction of Afhanistan, Iraq, Lybia and Syria, and the war on Iran.
And how the EU, for the moment mainly Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, would be without the mass immigration caused by these destructions.
Netherlands? Are you serious? In spite of your valiant, constant reminders of Adolf’s “jews schmarotzer, parasites” gospel? Shocking! Keep up the good work!
“I wonder… I also wonder what the world would be…”
Great wonderment, as usual, jilles. Take comfort. You’re not the only one asking questions. Some express even more important wonderment:
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=i+wonder+who+wrote+the+book+of+love+song&view=detail&mid=FDE96FFE5312DF778BADFDE96FFE5312DF778BAD&FORM=VIRE
Enjoy!
Read Jake’s numerous posts about the puritans. He’s explained it thousands of times.
His thesis is that the reformation puritans dumped the Christian New Testament for the endless warfare against the rest of the world Old Testament. This led to the takeover of America’s foreign policy by the Old Testament Jewish Israeli Lobby
Impossible. 90% of government operations at local, state and Federal levels are owned by Israeli interest. All public school systems indoctrinate American children that America, wholly and willingly, is the Faithful Defender of Israel. Even the illegal-alien majority will eventually be brought to heel — certainly before they are granted full voting rights.
You know, and I know, there is only one effective solution. Machiavelli knew what he was talking about.
That makes a lot more sense, especially considering that:
1. The last time the US was threatened by a state actor was Caribbean crisis in the early 1960s, more than 55 years ago. Even that was provoked by the US putting its missiles in Turkey, which is more than 8,000 km from the US.
2. If we stop wasting trillions on wars that achieve no purpose except enriching MIC and creating new enemies, we can live within our means without running huge deficits every year. That would be the smartest thing to do in the interests of the US as a country.
Israel will run America into the ground and never bat an eye at the destruction of the home and country of others. Israel will, eventually, do to America what they do to Palestine, or Lebanon, or Syria.
Israeli control is complete. Frankly, I suspect Israeli control would survive some fairly significant upheaval here, in form of rebellion or secession. If you think we lake trout can tear off those lampreys, think again.
I wonder what 'the only democracy in the Middle East' would be without financial, political and military support of the USA, Germany, Netherlands, France, EU and NATO.
I also wonder what the world would be without the destruction of Afhanistan, Iraq, Lybia and Syria, and the war on Iran.
And how the EU, for the moment mainly Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, would be without the mass immigration caused by these destructions.
All very laudable questions, Jilles.
You are, of course, correct that the US committed either genocide or near-genocide (depending on your definition of the term) against Native Americans. However, NOW, in the 21st century, any Native American who is a US citizen is free to buy property in any part of America and live where he chooses. Native Americans are no longer confined to reservations. While poverty is a fact of life for many Native Americans, some tribes have profited substantially from gambling. In Florida, Seminoles may receive upward of 40,000 a year (each man, woman, and child) as their share of the gambling revenues. They can certainly afford to buy property just about anywhere.
(Note that I am not denying that much discrimination and inequality still persist and that most reservations with gambling offer very little to tribal members.)
In Israel, however, Palestinians cannot return to their home towns and buy property. They are not free to live where they choose. Many are still confined to refugee camps. Housing discrimination continues to persist for Israeli Arabs. Yes, the High Court ruled it illegal, but few remedies are in place, which means the practice continues largely unabated.
If you want to use historical analogies, I believe you should use them in full.
'Genocide, near genocide' not.Given their violent xenophobia it's no wonder that there were violent reactions.What "discrimination and inequality still persist "?It obvious that Indians have a complete free ride.see: http://www.unz.com/jthompson/proportionality-the-fairness-of-inequality/
comment #19At least you got it right about Israel.
And in the course of the electoral contest leave the subject of Israel out of the debate? Never mention it?
Anything else is clearly corrupt. So you are saying that every single present member of Congress is manifestly corrupt.
Decades ago AIPAC waited for candidates to run for office. Not any more. Now they recruit potential Congress critters in college and bring them along and get them elected to Congress .
Along the way they might be elected to a city council. There they might turn over running the city community centers to a Jewish Social Services agency. Or local airport security to an Israeli company. Or ADL training city police that White skin head Aryan Brotherhood types are the worst crime threat* Or they’ll influence the local health department to go easy on kosher markets and restaurants.
Next step is state legislator . They will mandate holofraud education in the schools and state university. And state contracts to American Jewish and Israeli companies
* ADL has run thousands of these sessions claiming Whites not blacks and browns are the criminals in the big black and brown cities like Chicago. They also run training sessions trying to convince the military police that White, not black soldiers are crime prone
However, I don't blame most of US Jews for that. Jewish ethnocentrists are to be suspect, sure, but the main question for US gentile politicians & public figures remains: why are you such suckers, anyway?
Likely knowing better, Bardon Kaldian asked: “… but the main question for US gentile politicians & public figures remains: why are you such suckers, anyway?”
… Elementary, my dear Kaldian! (zzZigh)
Answer: money
...............
But this is not at all unlikely. In Washington–where I worked in journalism for decades–fear of Jews is so great that no one dares say what a great many are thinking. It gets ridiculous. I remember many years back interviewing in the Pentagon the general who headed the armor command, whose name I forget. In such interviews there is usually a babysitter present, often a major from public affairs, who tries to manage spin.
The general and I were chatting about tanks, in which we both had a technical interest. He commented that the Merkava, a home-brew Israel tank, was reasonably good but not in a class with the American M1. As inflammatory comments go, this was truly lame. Yet when I left, the babysitter came charging down the corridor to assure me that the general was not insulting the Israeli tank, the general didn’t mean, and the major hoped I wouldn’t think etc. It’s that crazy.
For example, McStain has long had ample amounts of both money and power, and probably wasn't motivated by the usual death threats or extortion, yet he remains a putrid hemorrhoidal vassal to the mafiosi to this day.
I suspect most of them are just sadistic assholes, that there's a powerful genetic component, and I don't say that to excuse 'em.
Thnx to Anonymous[143], I don’t have to a) call BS on Anon[436] and then b) demand adequate substantiation from Anon[436], IMHO impossible, but it might amuse Anon[436] and others to know, now 70 years down the track, that fairly regularly, usually on an annual basis, the great majority of the UNGA renews its demands on the illegitimate entity to honour UNGA194 [which, in partial exchange for 'recognition' it promised to do], my paraphrase of UNGA194 being RoR+R*3 = Right of Return + Revest, Reparations and Reconciliation. Look up my words if you don’t ‘get it’ immediately.
In defiance of ‘good sense’ and actual reality, for their ‘ultimate prestige project,’ the early Zionists decided to set their sights on long-term inhabited Palestine – *not* a land without people, note – but worse, they decided ‘by hook or by crook’ to wrestle the land away from the legal owner/occupiers, finally, worst; they ‘reached deeply into their bag of tricks’ = lying, cheating, theft and murder, thus disclosing to the whole wide world their viciously criminal natures. Proof by inspection.
PS and attention Wizard of Oz; I’m aware that the Khazar thesis is not ‘accepted’ by some UR-denizens, but I would like to see adequate substantiation for a non-Khazar origin. Note that Zs are heavily invested in the risible “God promised it to us!” – so any substantiation would have to be a) pretty damn convincing and b) provided via strictly ‘non-biased’ sources. Then Q: Does this man look Semitic?Haw.
I’d like to ignore them, but they are typically so unctuously and fraudulently smug that I prefer to mock them.
I think Lippman (may he otherwise burn in Hades) was correct about them, and it sounds as if you’d agree.
Sheesh. Right down to fractions of percents of illusory populations.
I get to laughing so hard ... can't even bring myself to Reply, caustically or otherwise.
https://thesaker.is/from-1000-ad-to-world-war-3/
are we about to perish in a WW3 Armageddon ??
Some might display unseemly amusement at your suggestion that American Gentiles are dragging bovines around the pasturage.
Especially given the obvious fact that American Gentiles are often bovines being dragged around the pasturage by their noses.
And some act like oxen pulling around (or paying for ) swine spreading sewage.
Did someone mention spreading shit?
Netanyahu ought to face “justice” for that sort of thing as well.
However, I don't blame most of US Jews for that. Jewish ethnocentrists are to be suspect, sure, but the main question for US gentile politicians & public figures remains: why are you such suckers, anyway?
Anti-Semitic? That tired ol’ canard again! For shame.
Bingo
It is very telling about the human material on the right in America. Complete morons. Now think about it. It was a prank, right? But I can imagine that real negotiations with Israelis are very similar and produce similar positive outcomes for Israelis. Israelis play Americans anyway they want on all levels of federal and local administrations. They have the same attitude towards Americans as Jack Abramoff had towards his counterparts at Indian reservations. Why shouldn’t they? It works.
At best American are annoying losers who part with their money quickly.
Mr. Giraldi, why do you bother with your articles? You still have illusions that you can educate the monkeys?
Those who fell into Cohen’s trap, yes. How many didn’t? Don’t hold your breath for his answer.
“Israelis play Americans anyway they want on all levels…”
Every country plays Americans “anyway they want on all levels”. Some of it works, some doesn’t.
Don’t care for AIPAC (foreign lobbyist) and Israeli Likud shenanigans (criminal in several respects). Don’t think we should give Israel free weapons (the implicit message is to use them first, not last). Is the gift due to AIPAC or the US defense lobby? We give Israel $3.8 billion/yr. The US MIC consumes $720+ billion/yr. The latter includes most of what’s given Israel (0.53%). Doesn’t make it right, of course. Bear in mind we’re building two nuclear submarines (2x$3+ billion) per year. Etc.
America lobbies countries. And worse. Ask Giraldi what his former employer was doing in Iran in ‘53, Guatemala ’54, Bay of Pigs ’61, Nicaragua, Columbia, etc. Presumably before Giraldi’s time. But did it deter him from joining and collecting a paycheck? What about Iraq 1990-91, 2003? Tenant’s WMD “Slam Dunk”?
The best part? What the CIA missed. Fall of the USSR? Bin Laden? African Embassy terrorist attacks? The USS Cole? 9/11? We don’t even know the ‘Black Budget’ amount, let alone what it’s spent on. NSA eves-dropping is a joke (they collect everything). Any Giraldi comments on that?
It’d be surprising if Israel (and other countries) didn’t suspect a terrorist attack in September 2001. The CIA certainly did, if one believes the “hair-on-fire” warnings related on many occasions (before 9/11/01) to GWB, Dick Cheney, and the rest. All highly publicized (e.g. the 6 Aug 2001 PDB). Yet only Israel seems to interest Giraldi. Don’t get me wrong. I’ve no affection for Israel. But why is it alone the white whale? To distract from others? I’d love to read Phil’s assessment of CIA culpability. Just as I’d like to read Ron Unz’s American Pravda on the 2007-08 mortgage melt-down (including Moodys rating junk as AAA). Not holding my breath.
“At best American are annoying losers who part with their money quickly.”
Erdogan couldn’t have said it better. Careful you don’t fall into the same honey trap.
“Mr. Giraldi, why do you bother with your articles? You still have illusions that you can educate the monkeys?”
That’s easy. He’s found a new niche: his very own “501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.” The “monkeys” gave him a subsidy to opine heart’s content. Just like AIPAC, AEI, and Richard Gage’s ae911truth and other ‘truth-tellers’.
Sweet deal! “Educational”? Does it (they) hold regular classes and grant degrees? Or are they just lobbyists? With views that merit a tax exemption? Asked my accountant, couldn’t get the same deal. But now you mention it, why not try a new venture, ‘Simians United’ a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation dedicated to destroying all other 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundations?
Thanks utu.
The lack of intellectual self confidence by the goy is a largely unnoticed phenomenon, belied by the zealotry with which they parrot the opinions they have taken from one or another mainstream source. As one example, I never for the life of me understood how Louisianans elected as governor the swarthy pseudo-goodolboy from India, Bobby Jindal. He got credited with addressing effectively some problem in the state health care system as an aide in his 20s, and apparently people decided that he must be from some species of higher intelligence. I guess — only explanation for his political success I can think of.
Certainly the Jews, with their glibness, have long exercised intimidation in academia and other venues where the spoken or written word (as opposed to demonstrable results) have always carried the day. The deference they’re shown no doubt stems in part from verbal dominance, and that is why it is so important for wordsmiths who see what’s going on, such as PG, to carry the fight in unsparing terms.
Of course, we goy may in fact just be profoundly stupid. How else account for how few notice the 10-ton rhino in the parlor (thanks, Bagels, for a new twist on the old metaphor)?
“special relationship”
It smacks of supremacism, doesn’t it? It means the US must favor Zionist occupiers in West Bank over Palestinians, the very people who are being occupied.
It means the US must favor Israel, a nation that stole uranium from US and has 300 nukes, over Iran, a nation that passed all inspections and has no nukes.
This special relationship is a form of worship. It is never discussed rationally WHY Israel is so crucial to us. Instead, politicians and pundits gush about it with fanatical devotion, as if it’s a sacred truth. Anyone who questions it even slightly is marginalized or destroyed. Some might Giraldi has been too strident, but even mild criticism of Israel or Zionism can get you banned from media or politics.
I find it odd that Jews always remind us that Old America was ‘racist’ because it favored Europeans over non-whites, especially in immigration and foreign policy. After all, the US often sided with European imperialists over non-white subjects of colonialism.
In New America, there is supposed to no Special Treatment for any group, but Jews and Israel get it all the time. In asylum(Save Soviet Jews), in immigration, in college admission, in foreign policy — not just in supporting Israel at every turn but in waging Wars for Israel and hating on any nation hated by Jews, esp Russia, Iran, and Syria.
Absolutely!
Jews control the money,
Jews control the law,
Jews control the media,
The Holocaust is Jesus Christ,
Sacrificed for your sin.
Amen!
http://www.unz.com/ishamir/the-throne-and-the-altar/
Yes, but judging by you and the Jews I know, ordinary nice guys at that, support for and pride in Israel and the tribe is foremost. So most collude silently and with donations to one or other of the AIPAC type organizations. A small percentage oppose the abomination that is Israel today!
His thesis is that the reformation puritans dumped the Christian New Testament for the endless warfare against the rest of the world Old Testament. This led to the takeover of America’s foreign policy by the Old Testament Jewish Israeli Lobby
Thnx, but if you don’t mind, I’d rather wait for ‘the real thing’ direct from Jake; it’s not likely to be easy and I’d like to know the whole “Who What Where When Why+How” neatly and compactly packaged if possible. rgds
Equally to the point, even those Jews who oppose Israel usually don't really oppose her so much as they just wish she were nicer. They still want an Israel -- they just want it to be a 'good' Israel.
Practically speaking, when push comes to shove, this means they support Israel. Can't you stop killing Palestinians? But in the mean time, God forbid there's a boycott. That would be anti-semitic.
Essentially, about 95% percent of world Jewry supports Israel in about the same sense that 95% of Germans supported Hitler. Sure, the average German may have thought it was regrettable that that nice Mr Cohen downstairs had gone...away -- but that didn't mean he was about to start undercutting the war effort.
Jews are for Israel. It's the nation state of the Jewish people. I regret the fact -- but it is a fact.
They're welcome to change, of course. In fact, I dearly wish they would. However, to date they haven't.
Don't try to compare them, real Hebrews, real Judeans, with the fake Jews of today.
It is the Palestinians, still Judeans, who are the only real Jews today, even though Muslim. Remember, the Jews who wrote the New Testament were Christians, but they were still Jews.
A pox on all the Abrahamic religions; they share the same destructive core belief: that they’re ‘religion’ has a lock on god, troof, salvation itself, and that by virtue of their having thought up this troof, they have not only the right but the obligation to enforce it upon every other people and system of belief in the world.
The degrees of separation are minuscule between Jewish belief in their exceptional, chosen, lock on god, morality, and the truth; and Christian belief in their exceptional, chosen, lock on god, morality and the truth; and Muslim belief in their exceptional, chosen, lock on god, morality and the truth.
How are the claims of Rabbi Ken Spiro — that Jews are “chosen” to “lead all other people to morality,”
that much different from the declarations of Heather Nuart on behalf of the US administration, in imposing greater sanctions on Iran:
Just came across this conversation on Greg Johnson’s Counter Currents website that made a lot of sense: “Christianity” is an Eastern myth system; it did NOT “civilize” Europe and the West; rather, it eradicated the native folklore that was the basis of disparate European cultures.
Elizabeth Kostova’s The Historian, https://bookpage.com/reviews/4357-elizabeth-kostova-historian#.W3Ls3y2ZM1g an expanded riff on the Gram Stoker’s Dracula, drove home this notion: that fairly localized folklore defined the peoples in their regions for millennia, and though waning (sadly), still serve as identity-markers and cultural unifiers.
R H S Stolfi’s Hitler: Beyond Evil and Tyranny makes almost 90 references to Hitler’s deep understanding of opera, especially German and Wagnerian opera, which were based on ancient Nordic/Germanic folklore. Hitler’s reliance on these innately German points of identity served to unify the German people in a way that religion had not and could not: indeed, Bismarck had used the conflict between Protestant and Catholic to divide, thereby weaken, the German people.
The Iranian people have been conquered by numerous powers, but they are and remain united around their national, Persian, epic, The Shahnameh, in addition to Persia’s many revered poets. https://www.heritageinstitute.com/zoroastrianism/shahnameh/
From my personal perspective, Italo Calvino’s collection of Italian folk tales https://newrepublic.com/article/114763/ursula-k-le-guin-italo-calvino
is a source of identity and liberation: if the Roman Catholicism in which I was heavily raised never quite fit, it’s because Catholicism distorted rather than celebrated the soil of folk lore from which my Italian roots emerged.
The world wars of the twentieth century, and indeed the nearly 150-year long overarching zionist project, are an on-going effort to impose upon mankind — or at least Europe and its civilizational heirs — the notion that the Hebrew mythos and its interpretations (i.e. Talmudism) are superior to- and should displace the mythologies of all other peoples.
In 1919 H Sacher wrote:
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1919/07/a-jewish-palestine/303393/
For over 2000 years Jews have borne a grudge against the Roman and Christian forces that overwhelmed them. In pursuit of — indeed, in thrall to that vengeful force, zionists have uprooted — no, make that destroyed — rained death upon — entire nations: millions of people have been killed, or lost their homes as well as their cultural identity, as zionism gives vent to its compulsion to prove the superiority of its moral vision.
That is the difference between the cultures of nations like Iran; the Carpathian mountains region that Elizabeth Kostova fell in love with; the quirky and often terrifying folktales Calvino records; the Wagnerian Germany of what Stolfi calls Hitler’s “romantic vision,” versus the murderous and vengeance-laden ideology of Sacher’s zionism and the Christians wedded to it: Italians from Genoa say, Better a death in the house than a Pisan at the door, but Genovese don’t create propaganda campaigns demanding that YOU, outsider, wage war against Pisa. They don’t give their local hatreds international scope, nor seek to ally it to a superpower that could destroy the object of their animus.
Zionists. Do.
It is part of their myth system.
Well, in my opinion understandable.
Books as
André Schwartz-Bart, 'Le Dernier des Justes', 1959, 1980 Paris
Jakob Wassermann, 'Die Juden von Zirndorf', 1897 1999 München
present jewish points of view.
The question who waa morally right is for me is a difficult one.
There simply was a clash of cultures.
However, with getting equal civil rights in the 19th century, and a large part of jewry no longer religious, my judgment is that jews, not all of them of course, did not behave very clever.
Especially in Germany after 1870, when the economy of the unified Germany grew very fast, and jews, more than non jewish Germans, saw and used the economic opportunities.
From a minority that was looked upon in a few decades quite a few jews became enormously rich, and displayed their wealth.
This was to some extent possible through economic cooperation.
When the two or three % jewry then also, especially in cities, held 50% or so of occupations as lawyers, university professors, etc. and became important in politics, 'real' Germans began to feel that they'd lost their country.
The Weimar Republic wa to a large extent run by jews;
That Versailles was a jewish affair must have been known.
And so one thing led to another
That said, do not make the mistake, even if you don't give a rat's behind about it all, of placing Islam in the same basket as Judaism and Christianity. They may share some similarities, but Islam does not share any of the core pagan ideologies of those other faiths... namely human-like "in-his-image" deities.
Just that very fact, makes Islam and those two combined, as different as the clear day and the unseeing night.
For the record.
-
Btw, White Supremacy has become a religion for many of your (presumably) kind. I say, a pox on the satanic religion of White Supremacy.
1. The last time the US was threatened by a state actor was Caribbean crisis in the early 1960s, more than 55 years ago. Even that was provoked by the US putting its missiles in Turkey, which is more than 8,000 km from the US.
2. If we stop wasting trillions on wars that achieve no purpose except enriching MIC and creating new enemies, we can live within our means without running huge deficits every year. That would be the smartest thing to do in the interests of the US as a country.
Israelis are opportunistic parasites who feed off the productivity and economic prosperity of others. Israelis have no concern for patriotism in the host — what’s it to them? They drain the current host until it loses adequate vitality, then move on to greener pasture (never mind the shift of metaphor ;-)).
Israel will run America into the ground and never bat an eye at the destruction of the home and country of others. Israel will, eventually, do to America what they do to Palestine, or Lebanon, or Syria.
Israeli control is complete. Frankly, I suspect Israeli control would survive some fairly significant upheaval here, in form of rebellion or secession. If you think we lake trout can tear off those lampreys, think again.
All I know is that Jerusalem is now "officially" the capital of Israel thanks to Donald Trump, and that Randy Paul keeps stressing Israel's "remarkable restraint" over and over:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2014/07/tragedy-israel-rand-paul/
I'm not entirely sure why you keep hanging on to this tired and false narrative that US politicians are some sort of stooges and puppets of Israel...
https://amp.businessinsider.com/images/50eccb776bb3f7cf43000010-750-500.jpg
Thanks for the info about Rand Paul’s support of Israel. Who knew? Not me!
Peace.
Israeli sympathizers played a concrete role in the successful execution of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. They also initialized the Iraq war. On those accusations alone Israel needs confronting. However, we cannot lose sight that there are a whole group of people in the CFR with a global agenda and with massive influence in media, government, and entertainment that also support Netanyahu’s fanatical Likudniks as well as the Scofield puppets in the U.S. Congress. The CFR’s technocratic dogma on the surface appears to be in opposition to nationalism. However, we have the same scenario played over and over in the fairly recent past of globalist entities promoting identity politics. The end result of this is massive conflict resulting in millions of deaths.
We have a supremacist culture of Chabad Lubavitchers controlling the U.S., Russian, and Israeli governments that need exposing and who have successfully fused religion and criminality with politics. To ignore this fact is to ignore the importance of the Sabbatean/Frankist movement that the Jews once purged themselves several hundred years ago. That is one part of the threat to humankind. The other part is the powerful group of intellectual supremacists that control all forms of media and who literally and explicitly admit in their official archives that they want to wipe many of us off the face of the planet.
Mr. Giraldi, why do you bother with your articles? You still have illusions that you can educate the monkeys?
This made me think of Gogol’s “The Inspector General” and Carl Zuckmayer’s “The Captain of Köpenick.” Don’t Americans see they are being played that all that Israel has is a confidence game and chutzpah?
Here is a timely related article:
Why it’s now every American Jew’s duty to oppose Israel’s government
Netanyahu’s zealous dissolution of democratic norms is a critical moral and political mistake. It’s leading U.S. Jews to question even attenuated support for the Jewish state, while framing Israel as an unreliable, undesirable ally for America
David Rothkopf | Aug. 5, 2018
https://www.haaretz.com/misc/article-print-page/.premium-why-it-s-now-every-american-jew-s-duty-to-oppose-israel-s-government-1.6342202
(Note that I am not denying that much discrimination and inequality still persist and that most reservations with gambling offer very little to tribal members.)
In Israel, however, Palestinians cannot return to their home towns and buy property. They are not free to live where they choose. Many are still confined to refugee camps. Housing discrimination continues to persist for Israeli Arabs. Yes, the High Court ruled it illegal, but few remedies are in place, which means the practice continues largely unabated.
If you want to use historical analogies, I believe you should use them in full.
Excellent rebuttal.
Israel Is Not a Liberal Democracy
Israel does not share many of the most important values of Western liberal democracies, including the United States.
by Paul R. Pillar, 8-12-2018
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/paul-pillar/israel-not-liberal-democracy-28392
As the worst of the Jews are their international elements, their so called “elites.” The same is the case for the powers that be in the west, as international Jewry makes effective demands for kosher compliance among them.
Adolf Hitler was quite prescient (or perhaps prophetic) when he wrote the following the better part of 100 years ago:
Exactly! Israel’s main purpose is to provide a heavily armed redoubt for international lawlessness and a safe haven for international fugitives from justice. What else is to be expected from the first state in history founded upon acts of terrorism?
The only patriotic American view is not only to severe ties with the criminal entity, but to go much further and make amends for the crimes committed at the behest of this criminal entity by its willing accomplices and corrupted and blackmailed shabbos goyim among our political class and in the councils of our government. This is not just one more entangling alliance, this is a deadly viral infection of our political institutions.
I think Lippman (may he otherwise burn in Hades) was correct about them, and it sounds as if you'd agree.
I love it when the local eggspurt statisticians go to work on probabilities of genetic distribution, based on “intelligence” presumably-connected to some (‘scuze me) “string-o-genes” discovered on the back forty of some undefinable “ethnic group”.
Sheesh. Right down to fractions of percents of illusory populations.
I get to laughing so hard … can’t even bring myself to Reply, caustically or otherwise.
… other than…? Don’t you mean other than Leon Uris in Exodus where he boasts that the Khazar kingdom was a Jewish state? Oh, Arthur Koestler, Hungarian Jew, said that, did he? Did he research it meticulously enough? Did he know anything about East European tribes, Huns, Magyars, Khazars, etc.? Did he see them whenever he looked around? Or do you mean Shlomo Sand, The Invention of the Jewish People, the surviving Khazar documents in Hebrew that he describes?
Sand in the same book, debunking the invention, the fake rewriting of Jewish history, also goes into the molecular genetics, the fakery around that. Others have denounced the “cooking the books” to obtain the results that had to be obtained in that connection. Only to be expected by anyone who has read Israel Shahak’s JHJRW3000Y esp. the parts where he describes Jewish deceptions. Or are you describing DNA research concerning a matter of interest to Jews that nevertheless wasn’t conducted by Jews, but independently, not by Jewish geneticists in laboratories with Jewish directors financed by Jewish research grants, but independent of the interested parties and double-blind?
You see, I’m trying to understand what you’re saying.
But where did I say anything about the Khazar ancestry of the Ashkenazi Jews? I pointed out that the Nazis couldn’t distinguish Jews from Aryans and that one celebrated for her Aryan-ness turned out to be 100 percent Jewish. And I said the same European Jews, exactly, perfectly racially the same as Aryans, are exterminating the Semites of Palestine.
Did I get it wrong somewhere?
Why do so few people see the real root of the problem? Is it really credible that a tiny arid little country, with a very small population, which is a net recipient of massive amounts of aid, can really be capable of controlling the USA? Think about it, it is normally the donor of aid that gets to influence the recipient, not the other way round. Take another example, the UK. The two main parties in the UK both have large groups of MP’s that are ‘Friends of Israel’ Why?
It is because bankers really rule the world. It is because so many of the worlds most powerful bankers are Jewish that Israel is so powerful. It is also why the world seems to be perpetually at war, bankers make money by charging interest on loans. it is in the interest of bankers to get countries into debt and there is no better way to get countries to borrow money than to get them into a war.
Is that really so hard to understand?
Maybe you and I oughtta "study" this "brilliant" piece of work, as recommended by our resident sage." ;)
Every war including WWI was a Zionist banker war with the Zionists acting as an agent provocateur and this has continued right down to the wars in Syria and Yemen and Palestine, where ever there is a war the Zionist bankers are involved and millions die for the profits of the Zionist bankers and Americans have been driven into trillions in debt via these Zionist wars.
The elephant in the room is the fact that Israel and the Zionist controlled deep state did 911 and got away with it and every thinking American including congress knows it and is afraid to say it or do anything about it, and this proves the Zionist control of America when they can murder 3000 Americans and get away with it.
America is a Zionist controlled plantation and we goyim are slaves on the Zionist plantation.
And the US was officially bankrupted by the international zionist bankers in 1933 and has been operating under the Emergency War Powers Act ever since.
https://anticorruptionsociety.files.wordpress.com/2013/09/senate-report-93-549_0.pdf
Thus we have a “de facto” government (illegal), which is government “in name only”. The legal “de jure” government has been overtaken. What we think of as the “government” whether it’s the Federal or State and County, is really private corporations run by satanic freemasons, which is controlled by Int’l Jewry.
In short, we’re slaves on the plantation under their fiat currency.
James Trafficant speech in 1993: http://www.rvbeypublications.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/webjamestraficant.pdf
Zionest Israel and the zionist banking cabal is destroying America.
The child we are talking about here, though I am not sure about the soul part, are all the white goys who go to websites of Sailer, Murray, Cochran and so on. The sites drive and reinforce the meme of super smart Jews who in meritocracy are destined to be on top and back it up with the ‘science’ of IQism. In return for absorbing the meme the white goys get to hear consoling news that they are smarter than Blacks. At least Kevin MacDonald also wrote about Jewish ethnic activism and networking (ethnic nepotism) though still he overdid on the IQ part. But this is just a confidence game, chutzpah and ethnic nepotism. Baron Cohen is a perfect example how Israelis’ confidence game is played and how it always works.
... Elementary, my dear Kaldian! (zzZigh)
Answer: money
Not convincing. It may explain some events, but not anything like this: https://www.unz.com/freed/netanyahu-lets-you-and-him-fight/
……………
But this is not at all unlikely. In Washington–where I worked in journalism for decades–fear of Jews is so great that no one dares say what a great many are thinking. It gets ridiculous. I remember many years back interviewing in the Pentagon the general who headed the armor command, whose name I forget. In such interviews there is usually a babysitter present, often a major from public affairs, who tries to manage spin.
The general and I were chatting about tanks, in which we both had a technical interest. He commented that the Merkava, a home-brew Israel tank, was reasonably good but not in a class with the American M1. As inflammatory comments go, this was truly lame. Yet when I left, the babysitter came charging down the corridor to assure me that the general was not insulting the Israeli tank, the general didn’t mean, and the major hoped I wouldn’t think etc. It’s that crazy.
Hi All, including Maven Shama!
As Philip Giraldi was unjustly (immorally) ousted from T.A.C., below is a shady T.A.C. article which proclaims today’s incarnation of neocons are “no Ronald Reagan.”
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/on-iran-the-neocons-are-no-ronald-reagan/
I suggest that the late-Gipper was the best servant Neocon-preZident that he could be at the time.
Those Cohen clips are rather tame compared to what he convinced Dan Roberts, the founder of Youth Shooters of America, to do. Warning, this clip does involve the use of a realistic sex toy and might be considered NSFW during the last couple minutes.
But hey, better to be humiliated by a TV actor than to question an “Israeli terrorism expert” and be called an Anti Semite.
Confront Israel? CONFRONT ISRAEL? Oh, the polite language to speak about evil. How can we not see what is happening? Oh dear, right, let’s CONFRONT the evil, apartheid Israel. Are you kidding me?
Confront Israel how? Laws are even being made to not criticize Israel. What a joke.
HEY EVERYONE, LET’S CONFRONT ISRAEL.
While the U.S. is bending over to accept the *******.
Confront Israel how? Laws are even being made to not criticize Israel. What a joke.
HEY EVERYONE, LET'S CONFRONT ISRAEL.
While the U.S. is bending over to accept the *******.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESPRVsGY2dw
The bile rises in my throat.
It's easier for a camel/rope to go through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Nuff said.
And according to Jimmy Carter Israeli intelligence had advance information of the suicide attack on the US barracks in Beirut in 1983 that killed 243 US servicemen (one of whom was a member of my family). The Israelis decided to not inform US intelligence in the hope that a major attack on US personnel would precipitate a commitment of US troops and arms into the region. So much for our Israeli "ally".
‘…And according to Jimmy Carter Israeli intelligence had advance information of the suicide attack on the US barracks in Beirut in 1983 that killed 243 US servicemen…’
Do you have a source for this?
I’m perfectly happy to believe it — but before I repeat it, I’d like to know what Carter’s exact words were.
I have to assume that since there was no push-back on his statement, he is basing his assertion on testimony from someone he had talked to; as is the case with everything else he's ever said.
Given her direct connection to the treason, maybe Felicity could actually ask Scott for his reference.
Just a correction on this, bro. The actual claim of Islam is that it is returning to religion primordial – pure, transcendental monotheism which is that of the ‘Haneefs’ – that predates Judaism (Judaism being simply a branch):
“He has laid down for you as religion that which He charged Noah with, and that We have revealed to you, and that We charged Abraham with, Moses and Jesus: ‘Perform the religion, and divide not regarding it’…” (42:13)
“Abraham was not a Jew, neither a Christian; but he was a Muslim and one pure of faith (‘Haneef’); certainly he was never from the idolaters. Lo – those of mankind who have the best claim to Abraham are those who followed him, and this Prophet and those who believe (with him); and Allah is the Protecting Guardian of the believers.” (3:67)
“They say, ‘Be Jews or Christians [so] you will be guided.’ Say, ‘Rather, [we follow] the religion of Abraham, of pure faith (‘Haneef’), and he was not of the polytheists.” (2:135)
“So set your face firmly towards the religion, as pure faith (‘Haneef’); Allah’s natural pattern on which He made mankind. There is no changing Allah’s creation. That is the true religion — but most people do not know.” (30:30)
But I totally agree with you in that Muslims believe their religion to have abrogated the previous ones. And from my reading of Christianity (I’m no expert), is that the old Jewish covenant has been replaced with the new spiritual one (as you mentioned, “successor theology”) – Zionist Christians would disagree however.
**Please note to others, I’m simply making a clarification about doctrine, I’m not in the mood to debate the theological claims of Islam, so don’t bother**
Peace.
Note: This is a pretty good article on this subject of how Muslims believe that “Islam” (submission) is the default setting of the universe:
“From the perspective of sacred history, however, as Muslims would understand it from their reading of the Qur’anic worldview, Islam is the oldest religion even predating the creation of human beings. Muslims view Islam as the primordial religion of the universe. If this sounds too metaphysical, simply consider the meaning of Islam – willing surrender to and harmony with God’s Will, meaning divine teachings and preferences.”
https://islamfyi.princeton.edu/islam-essentials/
As I recall, the gist of the Quran is more that while Judaism and Christianity started out as authentic revelations, they have been corrupted over time -- and so now God's repeating the 'true' Quran to Mohammed.
Not just Abraham, but Joshua, Jesus, etc are all prophets -- but their revelations have been corrupted over time (this is curiously likely to be true). Now here's what God actually said...and what follows is often simply a tweaked version of Joshua or whoever.
I strongly suspect that what Mohammed encountered were indeed corrupted and contradictory versions of Judaism and Christianity -- the sort of thing one would expect to be floating around seventh-century Mecca. Since Mohammed himself was illiterate, it would have been all the harder for him to distinguish spurious from authentic texts. Clearly, the truth was somewhere underneath it all -- but it badly needed sorting out and organizing. No, Jesus wasn't the 'Son' of God -- that's ridiculous. But he clearly was a prophet, and he certainly could have been born of a virgin. That's the sort of thing prophets do. Alright, that's taken care of. Now for...
No doubt Mohammed sincerely thought God was talking through him. However, what it all amounted to was an attempt to reconcile and make sense of what must have been a dreadful mishmash. Islam really is Judaism and Christianity: sorted out, made sensible, and adapted for modern times -- circa 622 a.d.
It is also quite clear that Iran does not a present a threat to the US, but it does present a threat to Israel.
The war on Syria is largely fought to protect Israel. This was revealed by State Department memos published by Wikileaks.
I agree completely with Giraldi that the US needs to treat Israel like just another country and through the prism of what is in our national interest.
I don’t think Iran poses a threat to Israel. Nit goes back to that talmudist revenge thing against the ancient Persians. In addition, an open Iran would be fierce economic competition for Israel. Irani government is a bit of a basket case
Along the way they might be elected to a city council. There they might turn over running the city community centers to a Jewish Social Services agency. Or local airport security to an Israeli company. Or ADL training city police that White skin head Aryan Brotherhood types are the worst crime threat* Or they’ll influence the local health department to go easy on kosher markets and restaurants.Next step is state legislator . They will mandate holofraud education in the schools and state university. And state contracts to American Jewish and Israeli companies
* ADL has run thousands of these sessions claiming Whites not blacks and browns are the criminals in the big black and brown cities like Chicago. They also run training sessions trying to convince the military police that White, not black soldiers are crime prone
Well, at least they may be onto something there, since it’s pretty obvious who the big criminals, as opposed to the relatively small time street criminals, are and they’re pretty likely to be “white” mafiosi of Eastern European descent brazenly posing as a certain eternally persecuted minority.
The hideous Nurnberg and Dachau show “trials” conducted by the “allies” would tend to support that contention. In fact, the whole world war deals were breathtakingly sadistic criminal wealth transfer and power grabbing operations and I doubt if many blacks or browns or even yellows were the culpable principals of those wretched blotches on human behavior.
Freda Utleys’ book, The High Cost of Vengeance will make any sensible person ashamed to be part of the human race, and not because of what the Germans did.
Some might display unseemly amusement at your suggestion that American Gentiles are dragging bovines around the pasturage.
This is good. I turned out to be a subconscious sage- a Chinese term, wrongly written, speaks on the deeper level of truth.
https://anticorruptionsociety.files.wordpress.com/2013/09/senate-report-93-549_0.pdf
Thus we have a "de facto" government (illegal), which is government "in name only". The legal "de jure" government has been overtaken. What we think of as the "government" whether it's the Federal or State and County, is really private corporations run by satanic freemasons, which is controlled by Int'l Jewry.
In short, we're slaves on the plantation under their fiat currency.
James Trafficant speech in 1993: http://www.rvbeypublications.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/webjamestraficant.pdf
Totally agree. Israel also tried to sink the USS LIBERTY attacking the ship for 2 hours killing 32 and wounding 167 and the attack was only broken off after a Russian destroyer came upon the scene of the slaughter and Johnson wanted the ship sunk and blamed on Egypt to support zionist Israel.
Zionest Israel and the zionist banking cabal is destroying America.
‘Yes, but judging by you and the Jews I know, ordinary nice guys at that, support for and pride in Israel and the tribe is foremost. So most collude silently and with donations to one or other of the AIPAC type organizations. A small percentage oppose the abomination that is Israel today!’
Equally to the point, even those Jews who oppose Israel usually don’t really oppose her so much as they just wish she were nicer. They still want an Israel — they just want it to be a ‘good’ Israel.
Practically speaking, when push comes to shove, this means they support Israel. Can’t you stop killing Palestinians? But in the mean time, God forbid there’s a boycott. That would be anti-semitic.
Essentially, about 95% percent of world Jewry supports Israel in about the same sense that 95% of Germans supported Hitler. Sure, the average German may have thought it was regrettable that that nice Mr Cohen downstairs had gone…away — but that didn’t mean he was about to start undercutting the war effort.
Jews are for Israel. It’s the nation state of the Jewish people. I regret the fact — but it is a fact.
They’re welcome to change, of course. In fact, I dearly wish they would. However, to date they haven’t.
it’s so egregious that it mocks every word spoken about Russia, and the dishonest, treasonous scum who ignore the elephant in the living room.
Imagine Putin up there in the capital congressional chamber, lecturing us on our foreign policy, demanding that we repudiate our president and attack nations he wants us to attack.
And yet it’s as one, they all carefully and dutifully pretend the emperor’s cloths are resplendent.
The sniveling moral cowardice and treachery are ubiquitous. And that goes for all of Western Europe, Canada and the rest of the rotting, (((murdered))) Western world.
our congress are like the attendees to the masquerade ball in this movie.
at 15:35 in the video, watch how Vincent Price performs like Bibi in at the DC lobbyist parties.
God bless you Mr. Giraldi.
Orwell did write about Department of history, that kept rewriting the history to back up present policies of government.
He did not write about religious dogmas. But you can safely assume that it applied to them also.
... Elementary, my dear Kaldian! (zzZigh)
Answer: money
Chuck, only part of the answer is money. There’s a whole list of pathetic human behavior that accounts for the perfidy.
For example, McStain has long had ample amounts of both money and power, and probably wasn’t motivated by the usual death threats or extortion, yet he remains a putrid hemorrhoidal vassal to the mafiosi to this day.
I suspect most of them are just sadistic assholes, that there’s a powerful genetic component, and I don’t say that to excuse ‘em.
Hi Jacques,
... Oddly, my comments are getting chopped-off sometimes. Fyi, I mentioned other reasons besides money to Bardain; for example, need for attention, narcissism, love of limelight, unscrupulous ambition, and an eagerness to betray one's country & merrily walk along the Rothchild-road to perdition.
... Agreed, Jacques, they also might be run-of-Zio-mill, "sadistic assholes."
... On Zenator McCain, I intuit he risked loss of soul to become John "McStain."
Thank you!
Yeah, that was sad to read and see, but I’m glad I did. His father held out against them, but it seems the son is not the man his father is.
Peace.
I guess it must be the shekels. Absolutely disgusting.
It’s easier for a camel/rope to go through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Nuff said.
I wonder what 'the only democracy in the Middle East' would be without financial, political and military support of the USA, Germany, Netherlands, France, EU and NATO.
I also wonder what the world would be without the destruction of Afhanistan, Iraq, Lybia and Syria, and the war on Iran.
And how the EU, for the moment mainly Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, would be without the mass immigration caused by these destructions.
“[what would Israel be without the] financial, political and military support of the USA, Germany, Netherlands…”
Netherlands? Are you serious? In spite of your valiant, constant reminders of Adolf’s “jews schmarotzer, parasites” gospel? Shocking! Keep up the good work!
“I wonder… I also wonder what the world would be…”
Great wonderment, as usual, jilles. Take comfort. You’re not the only one asking questions. Some express even more important wonderment:
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=i+wonder+who+wrote+the+book+of+love+song&view=detail&mid=FDE96FFE5312DF778BADFDE96FFE5312DF778BAD&FORM=VIRE
Enjoy!
However, already some fifteen years ago, when I still had many questions about WWII and persecutions of jews, someone wrote me, anonymously, that he was a historian, that my questions were quite relevant, but could not be discussed.
You should realise that in no country occupied by Hitler, as far as I know, deporting jews was so completely as in the Netherlands.
We had some 100.000 jews, nearly all were deported, the municipalities registered religion, so it was not difficult.
About 5000 returned.
And we had hardly any antisemitism, the sephardic jews had been here since the 17th century, refugees from the Iberian peninsula, they contributed to far away trade, had their own community, mainly in Amsterdam.
The asjkenazi jews who fled from Hitler Germany etc in the thirties were quite other people, they were not liked, dislike began, but their numbers were limited.
Moreover, there is a certain guilt feeling, the Germans were given the names etc.
So, criticism of Israel, next to impossible, unimaginable what people as Soros, Murdoch, Chaim Saban, Blitzer, Wolfowitz, are accused of.
Mearsheimer and Walt wrote ‘The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy’ well over a decade ago and things are much worse today. Israel the root of all our problems. Israel, the number one state sponsor of terrorism. Israel, more likely to sell our military secrets to Russia or China than Turkey is. Israel is the problem…Palestine is the solution.
But as always beware the power of the Cabal.
Who are you to offer advice to Giraldi?
And speaking of unrelenting hate, what advice would you give the likes of AIPAC, for instance, or the supporters of “H”olocaust museums and the like?
Also, please enlighten us with your wisdom regarding any knowledge you have regarding the perps of anti-German, anti-Japanese, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim hate and propaganda for starters. Some of us dumb goyim would love to know and are waiting for some wise one to enlighten us.
…otherwise, I have no idea what you people are talking about.
That is understatement worthy of a Briton!
Nothing but respect for Philip Giraldi (and Ron Unz), but would question PG when he writes: “It (Israel) has the right to defend itself and protect its interests but that should not involve the United States.”
What are Israel’s borders that are being defended?
More important, the UN has no authority to hand over someone else’s lands without the consent of the indigenous people…
You certainly nailed it there, and it fascinates me that so few recognize the verity of it when even a dumb, ignorant, goy such as myself can see it.
“He has laid down for you as religion that which He charged Noah with, and that We have revealed to you, and that We charged Abraham with, Moses and Jesus: ‘Perform the religion, and divide not regarding it’…” (42:13)"Abraham was not a Jew, neither a Christian; but he was a Muslim and one pure of faith ('Haneef'); certainly he was never from the idolaters. Lo - those of mankind who have the best claim to Abraham are those who followed him, and this Prophet and those who believe (with him); and Allah is the Protecting Guardian of the believers." (3:67)"They say, 'Be Jews or Christians [so] you will be guided.' Say, 'Rather, [we follow] the religion of Abraham, of pure faith ('Haneef'), and he was not of the polytheists." (2:135)"So set your face firmly towards the religion, as pure faith ('Haneef'); Allah's natural pattern on which He made mankind. There is no changing Allah's creation. That is the true religion — but most people do not know." (30:30)But I totally agree with you in that Muslims believe their religion to have abrogated the previous ones. And from my reading of Christianity (I'm no expert), is that the old Jewish covenant has been replaced with the new spiritual one (as you mentioned, "successor theology") - Zionist Christians would disagree however.**Please note to others, I'm simply making a clarification about doctrine, I'm not in the mood to debate the theological claims of Islam, so don't bother**Peace.Note: This is a pretty good article on this subject of how Muslims believe that "Islam" (submission) is the default setting of the universe:
"From the perspective of sacred history, however, as Muslims would understand it from their reading of the Qur’anic worldview, Islam is the oldest religion even predating the creation of human beings. Muslims view Islam as the primordial religion of the universe. If this sounds too metaphysical, simply consider the meaning of Islam – willing surrender to and harmony with God’s Will, meaning divine teachings and preferences."
https://islamfyi.princeton.edu/islam-essentials/
‘…The actual claim of Islam is that it is returning to religion primordial…’
As I recall, the gist of the Quran is more that while Judaism and Christianity started out as authentic revelations, they have been corrupted over time — and so now God’s repeating the ‘true’ Quran to Mohammed.
Not just Abraham, but Joshua, Jesus, etc are all prophets — but their revelations have been corrupted over time (this is curiously likely to be true). Now here’s what God actually said…and what follows is often simply a tweaked version of Joshua or whoever.
I strongly suspect that what Mohammed encountered were indeed corrupted and contradictory versions of Judaism and Christianity — the sort of thing one would expect to be floating around seventh-century Mecca. Since Mohammed himself was illiterate, it would have been all the harder for him to distinguish spurious from authentic texts. Clearly, the truth was somewhere underneath it all — but it badly needed sorting out and organizing. No, Jesus wasn’t the ‘Son’ of God — that’s ridiculous. But he clearly was a prophet, and he certainly could have been born of a virgin. That’s the sort of thing prophets do. Alright, that’s taken care of. Now for…
No doubt Mohammed sincerely thought God was talking through him. However, what it all amounted to was an attempt to reconcile and make sense of what must have been a dreadful mishmash. Islam really is Judaism and Christianity: sorted out, made sensible, and adapted for modern times — circa 622 a.d.
"Question: In discussing prophethood in Islam, what is the Sunni position on the possible prophethood of ancients like Krishna, Buddha, or Confucius?
...
Answer: It is very probable that many of the great religious figures of other traditions were true prophets. Similarly, we see traces of monotheism in the beliefs and practices of such traditions. However, we do not affirm prophethood or Divine Origins for any prophet or religion that the primary texts of the Quran and Prophetic sunna have not affirmed such for. However, we also believe that the origin of religions is monotheistic, and they corrupt towards polytheism."
http://islamqa.org/hanafi/qibla-hanafi/43746
"Verily We have sent you in truth; as a bearer of glad tidings, and as a warner. And there never was a nation ('ummah'), without a warner having lived among them." (35:24)
As to what you stated about the origins of Islam; if I did not believe in it, I would likely come to your exact conclusions - which are actually the conclusions of some of the more generous Orientalists of the past.
Peace.
Sheesh. Right down to fractions of percents of illusory populations.
I get to laughing so hard ... can't even bring myself to Reply, caustically or otherwise.
Your laughing is not helpful. You comment could.
1. The Emperor's clothes are of the best silk.
2. You can lead a horticulture but you can't make her think.
Seeya, wouldn’t wanna beeya.
Mr Giraldi,
You already know the answer. Jews have financial and media power. They control the wealth through the global finance scheme and the narrative via effective propaganda. Combine that with high IQ and ethnic networking your dealing with a major force. The goyim philosemite elite are bought and paid for and or scared. They have sold us out!
But aren’t all Muslims required to denounce 9/11….???
Netherlands? Are you serious? In spite of your valiant, constant reminders of Adolf’s “jews schmarotzer, parasites” gospel? Shocking! Keep up the good work!
“I wonder… I also wonder what the world would be…”
Great wonderment, as usual, jilles. Take comfort. You’re not the only one asking questions. Some express even more important wonderment:
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=i+wonder+who+wrote+the+book+of+love+song&view=detail&mid=FDE96FFE5312DF778BADFDE96FFE5312DF778BAD&FORM=VIRE
Enjoy!
I hope you did not have the idea that my ideas about Israel and WWII, also WWI, are common in the Netherlands, or, I suppose, anywhere in W Europe.
However, already some fifteen years ago, when I still had many questions about WWII and persecutions of jews, someone wrote me, anonymously, that he was a historian, that my questions were quite relevant, but could not be discussed.
You should realise that in no country occupied by Hitler, as far as I know, deporting jews was so completely as in the Netherlands.
We had some 100.000 jews, nearly all were deported, the municipalities registered religion, so it was not difficult.
About 5000 returned.
And we had hardly any antisemitism, the sephardic jews had been here since the 17th century, refugees from the Iberian peninsula, they contributed to far away trade, had their own community, mainly in Amsterdam.
The asjkenazi jews who fled from Hitler Germany etc in the thirties were quite other people, they were not liked, dislike began, but their numbers were limited.
Moreover, there is a certain guilt feeling, the Germans were given the names etc.
So, criticism of Israel, next to impossible, unimaginable what people as Soros, Murdoch, Chaim Saban, Blitzer, Wolfowitz, are accused of.
"We had some 100.000 jews, nearly all were deported, the municipalities registered religion, so it was not difficult.
About 5000 returned."
Proof of your numbers, please. Specifics only.
Where were they deported to?
You're implying they were murdered, they were not and there is no proof they were.
Recall that the fake story says they went to mass graves in allegedly known locations. The alleged remains do not exist.
It's revealing how simple it is to debunk the impossible 'holocaust' narrative, just ask for proof.
www.codoh.com
love? wonderment? comfort? I have no idea what is happening here.
Now, if you use the name Jesus Christ, we might have something to talk about.
But you don’t, so we don’t, do we?
F.J.P.Veale, ‘Der Barbarei entgegen, Wie der Rückfall in die Barbarei durch Kriegsführung und Kriegsverbrecherprozesse unsere Zukunft bedroht, Wiesbaden,1962 ( Advance to Barbarism, How the Reversion to Barbarism in Warfare and War-Trials Menaces Our Future, Appleton Wisconsin, 1953, London, 1948, nom de plume ´a Jurist’)
By all means confront Israel if that is your thing, but don’t pretend that there is any possibility of besting them.
Yes. And that is why only Israel can tame American Jews.
Sorta like the Klan in the 1920's, huh?
“He has laid down for you as religion that which He charged Noah with, and that We have revealed to you, and that We charged Abraham with, Moses and Jesus: ‘Perform the religion, and divide not regarding it’…” (42:13)"Abraham was not a Jew, neither a Christian; but he was a Muslim and one pure of faith ('Haneef'); certainly he was never from the idolaters. Lo - those of mankind who have the best claim to Abraham are those who followed him, and this Prophet and those who believe (with him); and Allah is the Protecting Guardian of the believers." (3:67)"They say, 'Be Jews or Christians [so] you will be guided.' Say, 'Rather, [we follow] the religion of Abraham, of pure faith ('Haneef'), and he was not of the polytheists." (2:135)"So set your face firmly towards the religion, as pure faith ('Haneef'); Allah's natural pattern on which He made mankind. There is no changing Allah's creation. That is the true religion — but most people do not know." (30:30)But I totally agree with you in that Muslims believe their religion to have abrogated the previous ones. And from my reading of Christianity (I'm no expert), is that the old Jewish covenant has been replaced with the new spiritual one (as you mentioned, "successor theology") - Zionist Christians would disagree however.**Please note to others, I'm simply making a clarification about doctrine, I'm not in the mood to debate the theological claims of Islam, so don't bother**Peace.Note: This is a pretty good article on this subject of how Muslims believe that "Islam" (submission) is the default setting of the universe:
"From the perspective of sacred history, however, as Muslims would understand it from their reading of the Qur’anic worldview, Islam is the oldest religion even predating the creation of human beings. Muslims view Islam as the primordial religion of the universe. If this sounds too metaphysical, simply consider the meaning of Islam – willing surrender to and harmony with God’s Will, meaning divine teachings and preferences."
https://islamfyi.princeton.edu/islam-essentials/
Good point, that is an issue that many non-Muslims misunderstand. Also nice link!
For example, McStain has long had ample amounts of both money and power, and probably wasn't motivated by the usual death threats or extortion, yet he remains a putrid hemorrhoidal vassal to the mafiosi to this day.
I suspect most of them are just sadistic assholes, that there's a powerful genetic component, and I don't say that to excuse 'em.
Jacques Sheete wrote: “Chuck, only part of the answer is money. There’s a whole list of pathetic human behavior that accounts for the perfidy.”
Hi Jacques,
… Oddly, my comments are getting chopped-off sometimes. Fyi, I mentioned other reasons besides money to Bardain; for example, need for attention, narcissism, love of limelight, unscrupulous ambition, and an eagerness to betray one’s country & merrily walk along the Rothchild-road to perdition.
… Agreed, Jacques, they also might be run-of-Zio-mill, “sadistic assholes.”
… On Zenator McCain, I intuit he risked loss of soul to become John “McStain.”
Thank you!
The headline pic says it all: a sleazy smug ex Philly furniture peddler surrounded by an assortment of fawning servile americano butt boys. The conniving yids must be laughing their asses off…….probably even disappointed they aren’t meeting any resistance at all to their self-serving warmongering and relentless toxic scheming.
(Note that I am not denying that much discrimination and inequality still persist and that most reservations with gambling offer very little to tribal members.)
In Israel, however, Palestinians cannot return to their home towns and buy property. They are not free to live where they choose. Many are still confined to refugee camps. Housing discrimination continues to persist for Israeli Arabs. Yes, the High Court ruled it illegal, but few remedies are in place, which means the practice continues largely unabated.
If you want to use historical analogies, I believe you should use them in full.
Is that why the are so many brown Indians everywhere?
‘Genocide, near genocide’ not.
Given their violent xenophobia it’s no wonder that there were violent reactions.
What “discrimination and inequality still persist “?
It obvious that Indians have a complete free ride.
see: http://www.unz.com/jthompson/proportionality-the-fairness-of-inequality/
comment #19
At least you got it right about Israel.
To what constructive purpose?
1. The Emperor’s clothes are of the best silk.
2. You can lead a horticulture but you can’t make her think.
However, already some fifteen years ago, when I still had many questions about WWII and persecutions of jews, someone wrote me, anonymously, that he was a historian, that my questions were quite relevant, but could not be discussed.
You should realise that in no country occupied by Hitler, as far as I know, deporting jews was so completely as in the Netherlands.
We had some 100.000 jews, nearly all were deported, the municipalities registered religion, so it was not difficult.
About 5000 returned.
And we had hardly any antisemitism, the sephardic jews had been here since the 17th century, refugees from the Iberian peninsula, they contributed to far away trade, had their own community, mainly in Amsterdam.
The asjkenazi jews who fled from Hitler Germany etc in the thirties were quite other people, they were not liked, dislike began, but their numbers were limited.
Moreover, there is a certain guilt feeling, the Germans were given the names etc.
So, criticism of Israel, next to impossible, unimaginable what people as Soros, Murdoch, Chaim Saban, Blitzer, Wolfowitz, are accused of.
said:
“We had some 100.000 jews, nearly all were deported, the municipalities registered religion, so it was not difficult.
About 5000 returned.”
Proof of your numbers, please. Specifics only.
Where were they deported to?
You’re implying they were murdered, they were not and there is no proof they were.
Recall that the fake story says they went to mass graves in allegedly known locations. The alleged remains do not exist.
It’s revealing how simple it is to debunk the impossible ‘holocaust’ narrative, just ask for proof.
http://www.codoh.com
Anne Frank died of typhoid.
I explained here several times that the camps had self management, that ate quite well, the others, Rassinier estimates them at 75%, died after six months through under nourishment, or of illnesses connected therewith.
Read Elie Wiesel's first book, La Nuit, and see the confirmation.
The camp management always was in excellent health.
This is one of the holocaust problems, it cannot be admitted that the self management was responsible, to a large extent, for the deaths.
Kogon, who was one of the first to be sent to a camp, 1938, left in 1945 in good health.
Attentive reading of his book makes it clear that he was part of the camp management.
The camp situation did not differ from the Warsaw ghetto situation, that Poliakov describes, there also, those who managed the ghetto, lived literally as kings.
Jews without connections died of hunger there.
As I recall, the gist of the Quran is more that while Judaism and Christianity started out as authentic revelations, they have been corrupted over time -- and so now God's repeating the 'true' Quran to Mohammed.
Not just Abraham, but Joshua, Jesus, etc are all prophets -- but their revelations have been corrupted over time (this is curiously likely to be true). Now here's what God actually said...and what follows is often simply a tweaked version of Joshua or whoever.
I strongly suspect that what Mohammed encountered were indeed corrupted and contradictory versions of Judaism and Christianity -- the sort of thing one would expect to be floating around seventh-century Mecca. Since Mohammed himself was illiterate, it would have been all the harder for him to distinguish spurious from authentic texts. Clearly, the truth was somewhere underneath it all -- but it badly needed sorting out and organizing. No, Jesus wasn't the 'Son' of God -- that's ridiculous. But he clearly was a prophet, and he certainly could have been born of a virgin. That's the sort of thing prophets do. Alright, that's taken care of. Now for...
No doubt Mohammed sincerely thought God was talking through him. However, what it all amounted to was an attempt to reconcile and make sense of what must have been a dreadful mishmash. Islam really is Judaism and Christianity: sorted out, made sensible, and adapted for modern times -- circa 622 a.d.
In essence, yes. My point was that the prophetic tradition according to Islam predates and subsumes the prophetic tradition in Bani Israel, but is not exclusive to the Semites. Basically God has been sending prophets to everyone since the beginning of time and their message keeps getting passed down with core truths, but also corruption and interpolation, omission, etc.:
“Question: In discussing prophethood in Islam, what is the Sunni position on the possible prophethood of ancients like Krishna, Buddha, or Confucius?
…
Answer: It is very probable that many of the great religious figures of other traditions were true prophets. Similarly, we see traces of monotheism in the beliefs and practices of such traditions. However, we do not affirm prophethood or Divine Origins for any prophet or religion that the primary texts of the Quran and Prophetic sunna have not affirmed such for. However, we also believe that the origin of religions is monotheistic, and they corrupt towards polytheism.”
http://islamqa.org/hanafi/qibla-hanafi/43746
“Verily We have sent you in truth; as a bearer of glad tidings, and as a warner. And there never was a nation (‘ummah’), without a warner having lived among them.” (35:24)
As to what you stated about the origins of Islam; if I did not believe in it, I would likely come to your exact conclusions – which are actually the conclusions of some of the more generous Orientalists of the past.
Peace.
In my reading, Islam is disturbing for one simple reason which is that it claims the last word. All thought, debate and improvement rendered null and void. You can as I'm sure you do, argue from some Sufi traditions but that is not the Islam practised everywhere. In that regard, Judaism's texts constitute a brutally honest log of man's thoughts, actions, and persuasions, no warts spared [Ron Unz focuses exclusively on these distant warts of history and then some illusions, as a passing experiment on his readership no doubt]. Judaism is not, therefore, conducive for the average person to adopt as their religion; for they would not be able to engage with a discerning eye.
That’s a good point. Being a Muslim, I can confirm that this was basic level expectations following the early years after 9/11. Many a dialogue on the subject of Islam or politics assumed this to be the ritual starting point.
Peace.
All I know is that Jerusalem is now "officially" the capital of Israel thanks to Donald Trump, and that Randy Paul keeps stressing Israel's "remarkable restraint" over and over:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2014/07/tragedy-israel-rand-paul/
I'm not entirely sure why you keep hanging on to this tired and false narrative that US politicians are some sort of stooges and puppets of Israel...
https://amp.businessinsider.com/images/50eccb776bb3f7cf43000010-750-500.jpg
WOW you are clueless ..why do all members of congress etc sign the AIPAC agreement that pledges their allegiance to Israel FIRST..that is treasonous..do they sign such a thing for any other country? NO! WAKE UP! We are controlled by the synagogue of Satan ..our idiot leaders are bribed compromised puppets! Do you think it is at all suspect that Netanyahu just shows up whenever he feels like it, speaks in front of our idiot representatives and they give the pig a standing ovation and would lick his shoes if they could ..name another country who’s leader has done that ….Yes you can NOT! You need to research cause you aren’t even at step one SAD
It was supposed to be Hillary, so there've been some hiccups, but things are moving forward.
No fear.
Yea it was suppose to be Hillary. Under her 51 US State Dept. officials demanded Obama bomb Syria.
Why Did 51 American State Department Officials ‘Dissent’ Against Obama and Call for Bombing Syria?
https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2016/06/why-did-51-american-state-department-officials-dissent-against-obama-and-call-for-bombing-syria.html
51 U.S. diplomats who still haven’t grasped the negative outcomes of the disastrous wars launched since 2002, the solution is to bomb the world into America’s image. In an internal dissent cable addressed to Barack Obama, seasoned diplomats have urged airstrikes on the government of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.
Chas Freeman, former U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia during the first Gulf War, told me he found the cable “unusual” in two respects. First, it garnered a large number of signatures. Most of those who signed the cable, a State Department official told me, were “rank and file” diplomats, such as a deputy to U.S. Ambassador to Syria Robert Ford and a secretary in the Near East Bureau. They had a good understanding of the current situation in the region. The second reason this cable is unusual, said Ambassador Freeman, is that the signatories “are arguing for rather than against the use of force.” Over the past 40 years, diplomats have used the “dissent channel” to caution against a rush to war. Now these diplomats are asking for an intensification of war.
A former ambassador told me that many of the diplomats have great fealty to Hillary Clinton. Could they have leaked this cable to boost Clinton’s narrative that she wanted a more robust attack on Damascus as early as 2012? Is this a campaign advertisement for Clinton, and a preparation for her likely Middle East policy when she takes power in 2017? Clinton certainly advocated tougher military action in Syria. She joined CIA chief David Petraeus to push for a U.S.-backed rebel army in 2012, and she argued for air strikes when there was no appetite for this in the White House.
It's certainly difficult to explain how else Mossad came to be filming the attack.
Theres’s prior knowledge and then of course, there’s real prior knowledge.
On the one hand, I believe Mr. Giraldi should choose his language more carefully. Perhaps instead of referring to "Jews," he should narrow this to "Jewish Likud supporters" or something similar.
The Jewish community as a whole is moderate, reasonable, and not especially devoted to war. It is a subset of the community--which, alas, happens to be well-funded and dedicated--that promotes war 24/7.
I believe Mr. Giraldi would appear more credible if he made this crucial distinction.
On the other hand, someone will always comment that Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld, et al. are more powerful than Wolfowitz and Feith. I believe this line of attack ignores crucial facts.
1. It is these less powerful underlings that package the information that their superiors use when determining policy. One need only recall the Office of Special Plans, headed by Feith, that cherry-picked intelligence to make the case for war. Also, Wolfowitz served as Bush II's foreign policy tutor when he was a candidate.
2. It has been credibly reported, I believe by Dana Milbanks in the Washington Post, that Jewish donors provide 50% of individual donations to the Democratic party and 35% of donations made to the Republicans. This kind of money gives those hawkish elements of the Jewish community considerable power. In a system in which the vote is split almost equally between both parties, these funds are crucial to electoral success.
So, yes, the Israel lobby is extraordinarily powerful. But no, it does not represent all American Jews.
Silence is consent.
How many Jews don’t condemn Germans, Poles, all of Europe collectively for Jewish WWII deaths?
Those who ‘gatekeep’ for the Jews also have blood on their hands.
https://www.haaretz.com/tom-friedman-read-ari-shavit-s-book-1.5291341
Here's Fox condemning TF:
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2011/12/19/what-tom-friedmans-scurrilous-attack-on-israel-tells-us.html
It's mostly Jews decrying Likud policies on the MSM and elsewhere. One might ask what have you done as a gentile to render concreteness to your grievances?
It is perhaps in the nature of man to condemn entire ethnic groups for wrongs committed by a subset during a specific time in history. Memories of atrocities committed by warring neighbours linger for generations till they turn into legend and then myth. Why do Russians dislike Germans?French the English, Koreans the Japanese? etc. Still, I cannot speak for all Jews but I suspect most Jews today do not hate Germans at all, only the Nazis. Some with a vivid experience of the time [I have personal family knowledge] choose to look at it as an aberration.
However, already some fifteen years ago, when I still had many questions about WWII and persecutions of jews, someone wrote me, anonymously, that he was a historian, that my questions were quite relevant, but could not be discussed.
You should realise that in no country occupied by Hitler, as far as I know, deporting jews was so completely as in the Netherlands.
We had some 100.000 jews, nearly all were deported, the municipalities registered religion, so it was not difficult.
About 5000 returned.
And we had hardly any antisemitism, the sephardic jews had been here since the 17th century, refugees from the Iberian peninsula, they contributed to far away trade, had their own community, mainly in Amsterdam.
The asjkenazi jews who fled from Hitler Germany etc in the thirties were quite other people, they were not liked, dislike began, but their numbers were limited.
Moreover, there is a certain guilt feeling, the Germans were given the names etc.
So, criticism of Israel, next to impossible, unimaginable what people as Soros, Murdoch, Chaim Saban, Blitzer, Wolfowitz, are accused of.
Speaking of wonderments, Jilles, do you ever wonder where the Dutch might’ve been today had there been no “aid” to Holland over the centuries in the form of colonial extraction, including from “Dutch East Indies”, “Dutch Ceylon”, “Dutch Formosa”, Malacca, Deshima, “New Holland”, Iran etc? That extraction wasn’t based on some variant of moral suasion and political engagement; your ancestral lot chose a simpler and far more direct method, n’est-ce pas? Funny how centuries of extraction has a way of compounding wealth!
Holland became rich by trading and transport between the north, especially the Baltic, and the south, Portugal, Spain and France.
Grain, wood, wine, things like that were transported and traded.
The VOC, the far eastern company, hardly ever made any profit.
The voyages were murderous, a ship left with 300 men, and returned with a 100.
If the West Indische Compagnie did much better, I doubt it.
Parts of the registers of the Sont, where the Danes exacted toll, still exist.
The Sont is the narrow passage between Sweden and Denmark, one must pass it when going from the North Sea to the Baltic.
Most of the ships were Dutch.
Of course, the far eastern trade was spectacular, spices, porcellain.
But in value, not.
There is much talk about profitable slave trade, yet the book
Robert Harms, Das Sklavenschiff, Eine Reise in die Welt des Sklavenhandels’, München 2007 (The Diligent, New York, 2001)
could be written because the court records of a French slave ship Diligent, what left from N France, on its voyage from France, then to w Africa, with slaves to the Caribbean, then back via ports on the USA east coast, then France, hardly made a profit.
The owners sued the captain.
In the 19th century Liverpool is said to have been the slave trade town, that is, the slave ship owners lived there.
Japan, very limited trade with Holland.
An idea how relatively unimportant the far eastern spice trade was may be understood from that pepper was sold per single small ball.
Don't try to compare them, real Hebrews, real Judeans, with the fake Jews of today.
It is the Palestinians, still Judeans, who are the only real Jews today, even though Muslim. Remember, the Jews who wrote the New Testament were Christians, but they were still Jews.
Please…..enough with the Jew myths.
He did not write about religious dogmas. But you can safely assume that it applied to them also.
‘…He did not write about religious dogmas. But you can safely assume that it applied to them also.’
Yeah. I’m reminded of one of my readings in medieval history. The Catholic Church lived in a time when the entire upper class almost by definition lived by the sword — yet it was supposed to teach that to kill was a sin. How was one supposed to teach that the very reason for being of the entire ruling stratum of society was a deadly sin?
The Church actually formulated a doctrine that it was okay to kill — so long as one killed with love in one’s heart. Basically, so long as one is merely seeking to kill the body it’s all okay.
The remarkable thing is that if one reads through it, the argument actually makes sense. Sometimes I think it was contradictions like this that drove Western intellectual development.
Now, of course, we need to teach that Judaism is just fine. One needn’t accept Jesus after all.
That’s going to be a bit of a challenge.
“…antisemites…”
There are antisemitic rants in many places on the web, almost all of which are ignored.
But make an objective criticism of the Zionist enterprise now a days and its apologists resort immediately to unrestrained howls and accusations of antisemitism.
One ought, therefor, to understand this rhetorical device for the simple ad hominem attack that it is.
The degrees of separation are minuscule between Jewish belief in their exceptional, chosen, lock on god, morality, and the truth; and Christian belief in their exceptional, chosen, lock on god, morality and the truth; and Muslim belief in their exceptional, chosen, lock on god, morality and the truth.
How are the claims of Rabbi Ken Spiro -- that Jews are "chosen" to "lead all other people to morality,"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FV2COCsedCw
that much different from the declarations of Heather Nuart on behalf of the US administration, in imposing greater sanctions on Iran:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=Y92-QVRUSuY
Just came across this conversation on Greg Johnson's Counter Currents website that made a lot of sense: "Christianity" is an Eastern myth system; it did NOT "civilize" Europe and the West; rather, it eradicated the native folklore that was the basis of disparate European cultures.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=8byPK1X5ol4
Elizabeth Kostova's The Historian, https://bookpage.com/reviews/4357-elizabeth-kostova-historian#.W3Ls3y2ZM1g an expanded riff on the Gram Stoker's Dracula, drove home this notion: that fairly localized folklore defined the peoples in their regions for millennia, and though waning (sadly), still serve as identity-markers and cultural unifiers.
R H S Stolfi's Hitler: Beyond Evil and Tyranny makes almost 90 references to Hitler's deep understanding of opera, especially German and Wagnerian opera, which were based on ancient Nordic/Germanic folklore. Hitler's reliance on these innately German points of identity served to unify the German people in a way that religion had not and could not: indeed, Bismarck had used the conflict between Protestant and Catholic to divide, thereby weaken, the German people.
The Iranian people have been conquered by numerous powers, but they are and remain united around their national, Persian, epic, The Shahnameh, in addition to Persia's many revered poets. https://www.heritageinstitute.com/zoroastrianism/shahnameh/
From my personal perspective, Italo Calvino's collection of Italian folk tales https://newrepublic.com/article/114763/ursula-k-le-guin-italo-calvino
is a source of identity and liberation: if the Roman Catholicism in which I was heavily raised never quite fit, it's because Catholicism distorted rather than celebrated the soil of folk lore from which my Italian roots emerged.
The world wars of the twentieth century, and indeed the nearly 150-year long overarching zionist project, are an on-going effort to impose upon mankind -- or at least Europe and its civilizational heirs -- the notion that the Hebrew mythos and its interpretations (i.e. Talmudism) are superior to- and should displace the mythologies of all other peoples.
In 1919 H Sacher wrote: https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1919/07/a-jewish-palestine/303393/
For over 2000 years Jews have borne a grudge against the Roman and Christian forces that overwhelmed them. In pursuit of -- indeed, in thrall to that vengeful force, zionists have uprooted -- no, make that destroyed -- rained death upon -- entire nations: millions of people have been killed, or lost their homes as well as their cultural identity, as zionism gives vent to its compulsion to prove the superiority of its moral vision.
That is the difference between the cultures of nations like Iran; the Carpathian mountains region that Elizabeth Kostova fell in love with; the quirky and often terrifying folktales Calvino records; the Wagnerian Germany of what Stolfi calls Hitler's "romantic vision," versus the murderous and vengeance-laden ideology of Sacher's zionism and the Christians wedded to it: Italians from Genoa say, Better a death in the house than a Pisan at the door, but Genovese don't create propaganda campaigns demanding that YOU, outsider, wage war against Pisa. They don't give their local hatreds international scope, nor seek to ally it to a superpower that could destroy the object of their animus.
Zionists. Do.
It is part of their myth system.
” For over 2000 years Jews have borne a grudge against the Roman and Christian forces that overwhelmed them ”
Well, in my opinion understandable.
Books as
André Schwartz-Bart, ‘Le Dernier des Justes’, 1959, 1980 Paris
Jakob Wassermann, ‘Die Juden von Zirndorf’, 1897 1999 München
present jewish points of view.
The question who waa morally right is for me is a difficult one.
There simply was a clash of cultures.
However, with getting equal civil rights in the 19th century, and a large part of jewry no longer religious, my judgment is that jews, not all of them of course, did not behave very clever.
Especially in Germany after 1870, when the economy of the unified Germany grew very fast, and jews, more than non jewish Germans, saw and used the economic opportunities.
From a minority that was looked upon in a few decades quite a few jews became enormously rich, and displayed their wealth.
This was to some extent possible through economic cooperation.
When the two or three % jewry then also, especially in cities, held 50% or so of occupations as lawyers, university professors, etc. and became important in politics, ‘real’ Germans began to feel that they’d lost their country.
The Weimar Republic wa to a large extent run by jews;
That Versailles was a jewish affair must have been known.
And so one thing led to another
How dumb…of course it is, the president who wields the executive power depends on campaign donors to get elected.
The Neanderthal Jew Adelson was Trump’s biggest donor. The other Jewish Neanderthal Saban was one of Hillary’s largest donors.
This is the blemish at the root of your discourse: you portray a consensual relationship as a compulsory one.My way of thinking was not unlike yours until, at circa age 30, I firstly joined an online "community" where they did "co-operative group work".
That was when I apprehended the invariable dynamics of "communities" — and what rueful apprehension that was for me.
The organization member is a machine that both seeks power (to rise in the rigid, hypocritically tacit yer carefully made evident, pecking order) and, adaptively, reveres it. You have these devices that regard themselves as autonomous subjects that spend their time welcoming pecks coming from above and making sure they peck who is below. All of this repressed, and never said, in the most hypocritical way one could imagine (the free one who says what all know will be singled out and cast out).Now, that single experience has served as a lens to read what goes on in the world at every level, from the World Bank and USA congress to families and Facebook groups.
And eventually I came to accept that it could never be as it is if it didn't befit the wide majority of people, and that one can stay clear of organizations if one doesn't want to be a be-pecked-and-peck hypocritical machine.Unz himself is an example. He has the freedom he has because he made himself a website.There is an essential variance between loathing the game and loathing the best players — I think only the former is a just attitude.
It seems things were going quite well until you hit thirty and then inexplicably your brain exploded. Interesting in a kind of way but not too relevant to the article. Let’s hope that by the time you are Mr Giraldi’s age you will have made a full recovery. It can happen, just look at Noam Chomsky who seems to be getting it right at long last.
It's certainly difficult to explain how else Mossad came to be filming the attack.
They were “painters” and “window washers” – that they were cheering boisterously enough for jewified NJ residents to sufficiently be suspicious above and beyond their terror of being labeled anti-semites, they called the FBI and police with the license plates of the vans the agents were driving. http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/the-dancing-israelis/
In those heady days after 9/11 when foolish Americans handed over their freedoms by the boat load, when they thought their government was going to protect them – the FBI detained these “Dancing Israelis” – these “Dancing Israelis” were ferried back to Israel without charges being filed.
Today, the woman who called police would be thrown in prison for her “hate” – aren’t we all safe now?
Wonder if Sham is familiar with the saying ‘whistling through the graveyard”……?
I think Sham and his ilk are becoming aware or at least have some faint nightmare that more Americans are catching on to Israel and are against it…..and are in denial.
The number of ‘woke’ on Israel, as they say, Americans is astounding, it has tripled or more in the last 10 years and is growing due to the zionist themselves attacking our free speech rights and activist with BDS attracting more of the public’s attention to it.
We must keep up the rants and protest.
Or, OTOH, is this just the view from inside the bubble? For example, I'd like to be able to say how many voted for Trump b/c of his non-intervention, no new wars, campaigning. But, for all I know, it's just a handful of Unz commenters. And now, of course, he's leveling sanctions that are actually acts of war.
When the Russian Government had information that the Tsarnev boys were plotting to blow up something, those “evil” Russians told the US government – they were ignored – Russia being an “evil” foe. But the nice Israeli’s, “Our best friends and the only democracy in the Middle East” – instead of telling the US Government of a the most massive attack in US history being impending – kept silent, instead they sent Mossad to film the event and celebrated the dumb gentiles being slaughtered by the thousands and who would now in their blind rage and lead by a drunken buffoon – slaughter their Middle East enemies by the millions.
The big misunderstanding.
Holland became rich by trading and transport between the north, especially the Baltic, and the south, Portugal, Spain and France.
Grain, wood, wine, things like that were transported and traded.
The VOC, the far eastern company, hardly ever made any profit.
The voyages were murderous, a ship left with 300 men, and returned with a 100.
If the West Indische Compagnie did much better, I doubt it.
Parts of the registers of the Sont, where the Danes exacted toll, still exist.
The Sont is the narrow passage between Sweden and Denmark, one must pass it when going from the North Sea to the Baltic.
Most of the ships were Dutch.
Of course, the far eastern trade was spectacular, spices, porcellain.
But in value, not.
There is much talk about profitable slave trade, yet the book
Robert Harms, Das Sklavenschiff, Eine Reise in die Welt des Sklavenhandels’, München 2007 (The Diligent, New York, 2001)
could be written because the court records of a French slave ship Diligent, what left from N France, on its voyage from France, then to w Africa, with slaves to the Caribbean, then back via ports on the USA east coast, then France, hardly made a profit.
The owners sued the captain.
In the 19th century Liverpool is said to have been the slave trade town, that is, the slave ship owners lived there.
Japan, very limited trade with Holland.
An idea how relatively unimportant the far eastern spice trade was may be understood from that pepper was sold per single small ball.
GRAND DECEPTION: The TRUTH ABOUT BILL BROWDER, the MAGNITSKY ACT, and ANTI-RUSSIAN SANCTIONS https://www.redpillpress.com/shop/grand-deception-bill-browder-magnitsky-act-russian-sanctions/
In 2015, Bill Browder published Red Notice – purportedly a true story about his experience in Russia between 1996 and 2005. Upon closer scrutiny however, his story doesn’t add up and demonstrably fails to stand up in a court of law. Nonetheless, on the dubious strength of that story, Browder has been able to lobby the U.S. Congress to pass the Magnitsky Act in 2012 which needlessly damaged the relations between the U.S. and Russia. Where he failed in courts of law, however, his campaign of relentless demonization of Russia and of Vladimir Putin has been successful in the court of public opinion in the West. As humanity finds itself on the precipice of yet another great war, what we need are bridges of mutual understanding and constructive engagement, not demonization.
Inside story of Amazon de-listing [for 2nd time] Alex Krainer’s book – at the behest of Browder’s [REAL] attorney -
Amazon.com burns my book: you should know about this !
https://thenakedhedgie.com/2017/09/22/amazon-com-burns-my-book-and-you-need-to-know-about-this/comment-page-1/#comment-740
Now republished as “GRAND DECEPTION: THE BROWDER HOAX”
“My book, published only last month (August 2017), was starting to get some traction and in its first four weeks gained very positive reviews from readers (seven 5-star reviews and one 4-star review and no reviews less than 4 stars). That’s when Browder’s legal counsel Jonathan M. Winer stepped in. He contacted CreateSpace and demanded that my book be delisted alleging that it contained defamatory content. CreateSpace promptly obliged…”
"We had some 100.000 jews, nearly all were deported, the municipalities registered religion, so it was not difficult.
About 5000 returned."
Proof of your numbers, please. Specifics only.
Where were they deported to?
You're implying they were murdered, they were not and there is no proof they were.
Recall that the fake story says they went to mass graves in allegedly known locations. The alleged remains do not exist.
It's revealing how simple it is to debunk the impossible 'holocaust' narrative, just ask for proof.
www.codoh.com
Where do I imply murder ?
Anne Frank died of typhoid.
I explained here several times that the camps had self management, that ate quite well, the others, Rassinier estimates them at 75%, died after six months through under nourishment, or of illnesses connected therewith.
Read Elie Wiesel’s first book, La Nuit, and see the confirmation.
The camp management always was in excellent health.
This is one of the holocaust problems, it cannot be admitted that the self management was responsible, to a large extent, for the deaths.
Kogon, who was one of the first to be sent to a camp, 1938, left in 1945 in good health.
Attentive reading of his book makes it clear that he was part of the camp management.
The camp situation did not differ from the Warsaw ghetto situation, that Poliakov describes, there also, those who managed the ghetto, lived literally as kings.
Jews without connections died of hunger there.
"The camp management always was in excellent health."
No it wasn't. German personnel died aplenty of typhus & other diseases like the labor force did; as did Allied personnel throughout Europe.
You simply do not know about the subjects you presume to discuss.
http://history.amedd.army.mil/booksdocs/wwii/MedConslt1/figures/fig193.jpg
www.codoh.com
"We had some 100.000 jews, nearly all were deported, the municipalities registered religion, so it was not difficult. About 5000 returned."
So, do you or don't you believe that 95,000 Jews from Holland were murdered?
www.codoh.com
I once took a calorie calculator from the web, estimated weights of inmates at that time and checked how large were the camp daily portions compared to the calorie need. For those, who did not work, the portions apparently were calculated to be exactly the survival minimum, i.e., the lowest amount of calories that you would not lose weight. Those who worked got a bit more, but not more compared to what they needed. Theoretically this is fine, but not in practice.
As the calorie amount was derived from the average, it was not enough for all, while for smaller people it would have been enough but they did not get it as they were also weaker. The division of food is often not equal: some (stronger or in management position) take more, some get what is left, such portions lead to starvation of many or most. Undernourished inmates died of diseases much easier than otherwise would have been. Deaths in concentration camps seem to range form 24% to very high figures (e.g. about 75% in some POW camps in the Eastern front) and larger camps had higher death ratios. In a well managed (and not too large) camp it could be 24-28%, while especially in the beginning with many prisoners and mistakes in management, death rate would be much higher and this even without self-management. Self-management would favor one group and not be much or at all better, as the portions were at the minimum for survival.
Russian war prisoners also intentionally tried to spread typhus to camp guards, they even hid lice to their mouth in order to have a weapon to use against the guards. Andrei Pogozev, Escape from Auschwitz, tells about it (he was a Russian POW). Use of such methods for fighting a war while being a POW was probably one reason why Russian POWs were often shot.
I am not surprised of the high death ratios in concentration camps, which was a fact in all old concentration camps since they were first used in the Boer war. No antibiotics, minimal food portions, people carrying diseases, discipline with death penalty, escape attempts, mismanagement, there are many reasons for deaths.
Calling Wally! I hope yer still lurking, er, contributing. If so, I have a message and request for you.
You are urgently needed for a “genius” grade response to AJM’s anti-German hate speech (comment #9) over at P Buchanan’s article linked here:
http://www.unz.com/pbuchanan/americas-lengthening-enemies-list/#comment-2464544
Vielen dank! (That’s German for “many thanks” in case some non geniuses are reading.)
I dropped in and said hello.
I suspect he'll have little or no response. Asking for proof can flat out silence a guy.
Best.
www.codoh.com
How many Jews don't condemn Germans, Poles, all of Europe collectively for Jewish WWII deaths?
Those who 'gatekeep' for the Jews also have blood on their hands.
You are wrong on both counts. There’s more than ample denouncement of hard-line Likud from Jews than anyone else. Ever read Ha’Aretz? Or the NY Times? Here is a small sample from NYTimes’ Tom Friedman [who I consider a bit of a muggle really, but that's beside the point]:
https://www.haaretz.com/tom-friedman-read-ari-shavit-s-book-1.5291341
Here’s Fox condemning TF:
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2011/12/19/what-tom-friedmans-scurrilous-attack-on-israel-tells-us.html
It’s mostly Jews decrying Likud policies on the MSM and elsewhere. One might ask what have you done as a gentile to render concreteness to your grievances?
It is perhaps in the nature of man to condemn entire ethnic groups for wrongs committed by a subset during a specific time in history. Memories of atrocities committed by warring neighbours linger for generations till they turn into legend and then myth. Why do Russians dislike Germans?French the English, Koreans the Japanese? etc. Still, I cannot speak for all Jews but I suspect most Jews today do not hate Germans at all, only the Nazis. Some with a vivid experience of the time [I have personal family knowledge] choose to look at it as an aberration.
The problem is that all these support Israel -- they just want a nicer Israel.
Likud is the logical consequence of Israel existing at all. You might as well announce it's horrible that cows are killed -- but you still want hamburger.
In a way, everything that Israel does is perfectly understandable. It all flows from the fundamental nature of the original proposal. You can't make an omelette without breaking eggs -- and you can't have a racial supremacist invasion without injustice and oppression.
from an unapologetic Zionist
just remember Sam, white nationalists today are exactly like Palestinian nationalists
they’re simply trying to protect whatever lands they have left from the encroachments of your Satanic tribe of Jewish supremacists and loathsome Zionist apologists.
Do you know of any “white nationalists” who shoot children from rooftops because they’re actively trying to murder them off in order to steal their lands?
Eh Sam?
We must keep up the rants and protest.
Are you really that blind and deluded to miss entirely the direction in which American public opinion on the ME is moving? Trump’s policies are quite agreeable as far as the median American is concerned.
Here you go....the winds of change
Episcopal Church divest, votes to refuse profits from Israeli crimes
Nora Barrows-Friedman The Electronic Intifada Podcast 18 July 2018
https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/nora-barrows-friedman/listen-episcopal-church-votes-refuse-profits-israeli-crimes
''The Episcopal Church has formally adopted an investment screen to avoid profiting from human rights abuses against Palestinians.
The church, which has more than 3 million members in the United States, overwhelmingly passed the measure on 13 July at its general convention in Austin, Texas..
The resolution “marks a new direction for the Episcopal Church, which now joins nearly a dozen other Christian denominations … which have all taken economic action to avoid being complicit in human rights violations and injustice in the Holy Land,” says the peace fellowship.
The Episcopal Church is the US branch of the worldwide Anglican Communion.
Also divested, the Presbyterian Church USA, the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church (UMC), The Mennonite Church U.S.A and several Quaker bodies have voted to divest from Israeli and international companies targeted by the BDS movement.
Theses alone have around 34 million member according to the 2010 US Census.
The church also adopted resolutions to safeguard the rights of Palestinian children and Palestinians in Gaza, support Palestinian self-determination and to call for continued US aid to Palestinian refugees.
We must keep up the rants and protest.
Do you have a source for this, an independent survey perhaps? And if so, it would be instructive to know how the survey was worded.
Or, OTOH, is this just the view from inside the bubble? For example, I’d like to be able to say how many voted for Trump b/c of his non-intervention, no new wars, campaigning. But, for all I know, it’s just a handful of Unz commenters. And now, of course, he’s leveling sanctions that are actually acts of war.
Ban dual citizensfrom govt! Russia did. Force all Israeli/foreign lobbies to register under FARA. End foreign campaign contributions. Reverse Citizens United. Stop voting for Israel loving cucks!If they’re pro-Israel don’t vote, period.
This would be a good start…….
The Talmud said Jesus was, along with Balaam and Titus, one of the three greatest enemies of Judaism (Gittin 56b-57a). The New Testament confirms that the Pharisees considered Christ demon-possessed (John 8:48), a charlatan empowered by the devil (Matt. 12:24), a deceiver (Matt. 27:6), a blasphemer (Jn. 10:36), and having an unclean spirit (Mk. 3:30). The Talmud says He was a bastard, son of adulterous Mary (Sanhedrin 106b). He was hung on the eve of Passover because He was a sorcerer and apostate (Sanh. 43a). He was a fool who fell down and worshipped a brick (Sanh. 67a). He was executed by stoning, burning, decapitation, and strangling (Sanh. x.2:90a). Jews are encouraged to lecture against Christ (Sanh. 106b). Christ is in hell, wallowing in boiling hot excrement (Git. 56b-57a).
The Talmud recommends persecution of Christians. Christians are heretics (Abodah Zarah 16b), apostates (Shabbethai 116). Christians may be legally thrown into a pit to die (AZ, 26b). Christians deserve death for observing the Sabbath (even though they observe the Noahide laws) (Sanh. 58b) and studying the Old Testament (Sanh. 59a). Christianity is an unforgivable sin, seducing Jews to idolatry (AZ 17a). The testimony of a Christian is unworthy to be admitted to a Jewish court (Shulshan Aruk, Hoshen Mishpat 34,31). Jews are forbidden to return a lost article to a Christian (HM 266,2). Matthew, Luke, Nicodemus, and Thaddeus were executed as heretics ( Jewish Encyclopedia, “Jesus,” page 171). Jews should rejoice, dress in white, and eat, drink, and be merry at the death of a Christian. They should hate a Christian with utmost hatred and consider him an enemy (Semahot ch. 2, p. 35).
The Zohar sanctions killing of Gentiles, including Christians. “Take the life of the Kliphoth [Gentile and Christian] and kill them, and you will please God the same as one who offers incense to Him.” (Sephar or Israel 177b) “The people of the earth are idolaters, and it has been written of them, ‘Let them be wiped off the face of the earth.’” (I 25, Pranaitis translation, “The Talmud Unmasked,” p. 80) “When these shall be exterminated, it will be as if God had made heaven and earth on that day.” (I, Bereshith, 25b) “At the moment when the Holy One, blessed be he, will exterminate all the goyim of the world.the Lord alone will appear great on that day.” (Sec. Vayschlah, folio 177b, de Pauly translation) “It is certain our captivity will last until the princes of the Gentiles who worship idols are destroyed.” (I, 219, Pranaitis, p. 80) “In the palaces of the fourth heaven are those who lamented over Sion and Jerusalem, and all those who destroyed idolatrous nations, and those who killed off people who worship idols” (I, 38b, 39a)
The preface to the Soncino edition of the Zohar says: “The Zohar appeals to many Jews in a way that makes them regard it as the most sacred of sacred books! For it mirrors Judaism as an intensely vital religion of the spirit. More overpoweringly than any other book or code, or even than the Bible, does it give to the Jew a conviction of an inner, unseen spiritual universe – an eternal moral order.” ( p.12)
It is also quite clear that Iran does not a present a threat to the US, but it does present a threat to Israel.
The war on Syria is largely fought to protect Israel. This was revealed by State Department memos published by Wikileaks.
I agree completely with Giraldi that the US needs to treat Israel like just another country and through the prism of what is in our national interest.
Is this what yer referring to?
It took quite a while for me to get there but the more I look into the matter the more I've come to the conclusion that this Israel project has been the overriding motivator for more wars than I could fully list, including the so called World Wars (1 and 2 being the same war with a break in between). How many lives have been destroyed and ruined? We'll never know but it will not end well, for anyone.
Israel was founded in 1948.
WW1 ended in 1918.
WW2 ended in 1945.
It’s such a bummer when facts elbow out lunatic conspiracy theories.
Giraldi and anyone who believes this drivel remind me of an alcoholic has been contender at a bar, rehashing a break up or a failure over and over. No one wants to hear it anymore- but she can’t let go of her obsession.
Israel is a democracy in a Sea of Muslim barbaric knuckledraggers. Israel’s restraint when dealing with the murderous Palestinians is legendary.
Why hasn’t any Arab nation thrown open the doors and taking in these poor pitiful Palestinians? Perhaps because they are terrorist: who encourage young boys to blow themselves up. Even their mothers encourage them to do so so they can get their pay out from Hamas.
Who have 15 children they cannot feed.
Who spy on their neighbors. Where grown man sleep all day, refuse to work, and beat their wives for the smallest infractions.
And just another insight for the idiots that post here: just because someone has a different opinion than you does not make them a troll. You are worse than fourth grade little girls tattling.
Try again.
It smacks of supremacism, doesn't it? It means the US must favor Zionist occupiers in West Bank over Palestinians, the very people who are being occupied.
It means the US must favor Israel, a nation that stole uranium from US and has 300 nukes, over Iran, a nation that passed all inspections and has no nukes.
This special relationship is a form of worship. It is never discussed rationally WHY Israel is so crucial to us. Instead, politicians and pundits gush about it with fanatical devotion, as if it's a sacred truth. Anyone who questions it even slightly is marginalized or destroyed. Some might Giraldi has been too strident, but even mild criticism of Israel or Zionism can get you banned from media or politics.
I find it odd that Jews always remind us that Old America was 'racist' because it favored Europeans over non-whites, especially in immigration and foreign policy. After all, the US often sided with European imperialists over non-white subjects of colonialism.
In New America, there is supposed to no Special Treatment for any group, but Jews and Israel get it all the time. In asylum(Save Soviet Jews), in immigration, in college admission, in foreign policy -- not just in supporting Israel at every turn but in waging Wars for Israel and hating on any nation hated by Jews, esp Russia, Iran, and Syria.
“This special relationship is a form of worship.”
Absolutely!
Jews control the money,
Jews control the law,
Jews control the media,
The Holocaust is Jesus Christ,
Sacrificed for your sin.
Amen!
http://www.unz.com/ishamir/the-throne-and-the-altar/
Uh-oh, you must think debt may not be so good. Sam, (the Divine) Shama all around genius, and his sidekick, Paul (The Mouth) Krugman ain’t gonna like dat! Anyway, I don’t find your proposition (aka debt slavery) to be so hard to understand at all, but apparently we and our ilk are deluded.
Maybe you and I oughtta “study” this “brilliant” piece of work, as recommended by our resident sage.”
https://theweek.com/articles/789956/biggest-policy-mistake-last-decade?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
As I recall, the gist of the Quran is more that while Judaism and Christianity started out as authentic revelations, they have been corrupted over time -- and so now God's repeating the 'true' Quran to Mohammed.
Not just Abraham, but Joshua, Jesus, etc are all prophets -- but their revelations have been corrupted over time (this is curiously likely to be true). Now here's what God actually said...and what follows is often simply a tweaked version of Joshua or whoever.
I strongly suspect that what Mohammed encountered were indeed corrupted and contradictory versions of Judaism and Christianity -- the sort of thing one would expect to be floating around seventh-century Mecca. Since Mohammed himself was illiterate, it would have been all the harder for him to distinguish spurious from authentic texts. Clearly, the truth was somewhere underneath it all -- but it badly needed sorting out and organizing. No, Jesus wasn't the 'Son' of God -- that's ridiculous. But he clearly was a prophet, and he certainly could have been born of a virgin. That's the sort of thing prophets do. Alright, that's taken care of. Now for...
No doubt Mohammed sincerely thought God was talking through him. However, what it all amounted to was an attempt to reconcile and make sense of what must have been a dreadful mishmash. Islam really is Judaism and Christianity: sorted out, made sensible, and adapted for modern times -- circa 622 a.d.
It is interesting to me that the modern scholarship in the field of historical Biblical textual criticism has inadvertently confirmed that the Qur’an is accurate in its assessment of early Christianity, and Judaism. Islamic theology is remarkable in it’s congruence with pure Abrahamic Monotheism as well as with the core teachings of Jesus (sans innovated Trinitarian dogma). If the early origins of Islam were indeed simply just an uninspired Muhammad (sws) trying to make sense of a complicated, confusing “mish mash” of various texts and beliefs, then the Qur’an would have gotten more wrong than right. However, the fact that it is the exact opposite reaffirms my sincere belief that Muhammad truly did receive an legitimate divine revelation which clarified the previous divine messages, and built further upon them.
Holland became rich by trading and transport between the north, especially the Baltic, and the south, Portugal, Spain and France.
Grain, wood, wine, things like that were transported and traded.
The VOC, the far eastern company, hardly ever made any profit.
The voyages were murderous, a ship left with 300 men, and returned with a 100.
If the West Indische Compagnie did much better, I doubt it.
Parts of the registers of the Sont, where the Danes exacted toll, still exist.
The Sont is the narrow passage between Sweden and Denmark, one must pass it when going from the North Sea to the Baltic.
Most of the ships were Dutch.
Of course, the far eastern trade was spectacular, spices, porcellain.
But in value, not.
There is much talk about profitable slave trade, yet the book
Robert Harms, Das Sklavenschiff, Eine Reise in die Welt des Sklavenhandels’, München 2007 (The Diligent, New York, 2001)
could be written because the court records of a French slave ship Diligent, what left from N France, on its voyage from France, then to w Africa, with slaves to the Caribbean, then back via ports on the USA east coast, then France, hardly made a profit.
The owners sued the captain.
In the 19th century Liverpool is said to have been the slave trade town, that is, the slave ship owners lived there.
Japan, very limited trade with Holland.
An idea how relatively unimportant the far eastern spice trade was may be understood from that pepper was sold per single small ball.
Please spare me the research contributions; I can produce a few books and papers on this subject as well. Suffice it to say that four hundred to one thousand per cent profits for many generations, unflinching application of Dutch rule over her colonial subjects is not a matter you can blithely wave away as inconsequential to Dutch wealth. Indonesia alone produced 10% of the global oil and Royal Dutch Shell had cornered 90% of that, to say nothing of 95% of global quinine supply, 50% of global tobacco, 20% of tea and tin, 84% of pepper, etc. And we haven’t even begun to talk about the surplus value of labour over the few centuries. Give it a rest.
The first Dutch fortunes were made 100 years before they invaded and conquered Indonesia with Africans to America slave trading and pirates preying on the Spanish and Portuguese treasure ships coming home from America, India Africa and China.
Maybe that’s why he hates Spain so much, most of the treasure ships made it safely back to Spain despite the Dutch pirates
He scolds Americans because of slavery but won’t acknowledge it was a Dutch ship that brought the first Africans to Jamestown Va in 1619.
I wonder why he posts on Unz?
Oil, Royal Dutch was so small that it was sold to the Rothschilds.
In the 19th century the Dutch East Indies brought the Netherlands indeed profit, in the 20th it was already over.
Maybe you and I oughtta "study" this "brilliant" piece of work, as recommended by our resident sage." ;)
JS, you aren’t trying to engage me objectively, merely attempting to flog your dead-horse of a faith. Its been a whole decade since the great recession and here’s an article you should find useful. Follow the links too, if you are serious.
https://theweek.com/articles/789956/biggest-policy-mistake-last-decade?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
WW1 ended in 1918.
WW2 ended in 1945.
It’s such a bummer when facts elbow out lunatic conspiracy theories.
Giraldi and anyone who believes this drivel remind me of an alcoholic has been contender at a bar, rehashing a break up or a failure over and over. No one wants to hear it anymore- but she can’t let go of her obsession.
Israel is a democracy in a Sea of Muslim barbaric knuckledraggers. Israel’s restraint when dealing with the murderous Palestinians is legendary.
Why hasn’t any Arab nation thrown open the doors and taking in these poor pitiful Palestinians? Perhaps because they are terrorist: who encourage young boys to blow themselves up. Even their mothers encourage them to do so so they can get their pay out from Hamas.
Who have 15 children they cannot feed.
Who spy on their neighbors. Where grown man sleep all day, refuse to work, and beat their wives for the smallest infractions.
And just another insight for the idiots that post here: just because someone has a different opinion than you does not make them a troll. You are worse than fourth grade little girls tattling.
Planning for the establishment of state of Israel began long before 1948, and can be traced to the pre WWI era. In fact Theodore Herzl wrote “The Jewish State” in 1896. Yes, facts.
LOL!!!
Really!?!?! LOL!!
Yes that day will come ….along with immense damage to the US as Israel goes down.
Phil should explain to you, if he understands and he should by now, that the only way to get rid of Israel is by getting the US politicians first..
If you don’t castrate the politicians first then you can’t get to the Jewish Fifth Column and Israel because the politicians will protect them.
While articles like this are good for info and stirring passions—-they are useless unless followed up by actions like publically naming the individual traitors in congress and organized protest against them individually and personally confronting them thru your right to contact your congressman and senator and give your opinion of them on their allegiance to Israel straight to them .
So unless you are willing to do this you aren’t serious about ridding the US of Israel and the Zionist.
Traitor trumps anti semite as a accusation on politicians every day of the week, always has, always will.
http://www.electnehlen.com/
You can be certain his opponent is going to get loads of lucre from Sheldon and the rest of the (((gang))).
Principled politicians are such a rare gem, we should do all we can to put them into office. Especially since he'd be taking the place of one of our most execrable traitors extraordinaire; cuck-Paul Ryan. And the symbolism of a genuine American patriot taking the place of a traitor would be delectable.
WW1 ended in 1918.
WW2 ended in 1945.
It’s such a bummer when facts elbow out lunatic conspiracy theories.
Giraldi and anyone who believes this drivel remind me of an alcoholic has been contender at a bar, rehashing a break up or a failure over and over. No one wants to hear it anymore- but she can’t let go of her obsession.
Israel is a democracy in a Sea of Muslim barbaric knuckledraggers. Israel’s restraint when dealing with the murderous Palestinians is legendary.
Why hasn’t any Arab nation thrown open the doors and taking in these poor pitiful Palestinians? Perhaps because they are terrorist: who encourage young boys to blow themselves up. Even their mothers encourage them to do so so they can get their pay out from Hamas.
Who have 15 children they cannot feed.
Who spy on their neighbors. Where grown man sleep all day, refuse to work, and beat their wives for the smallest infractions.
And just another insight for the idiots that post here: just because someone has a different opinion than you does not make them a troll. You are worse than fourth grade little girls tattling.
WWI ended in 1918 with the betrayal and enslavement of Germany because America went to war against Germany due to the treachery of American Jewish Zionists, all laid out by Benjamin Freedman long ago.
Just read about the the Balfour Declaration, and you’ll see all you need to know about how America was dragged into the war on behalf of Jewish supremacist lies and yes, treachery – their calling card.
Just like today, as the blood and treasure of my nation is dashed on the rocks of eternal wars for that ‘shitty little state’.
I just posted a video of Israel’s vaunted ‘restraint’, as IDF cowards shoot children (from a safe distance!) using sniper rifles. With the bullets no doubt paid for with my tax dollars.
Even these dangerous Hamas terrorists
were murdered with the use of a drone, so as to minimize any potential harm to a brave IDF soldier
https://theintercept.com/2018/08/11/israel-palestine-drone-strike-operation-protective-edge/
Or, OTOH, is this just the view from inside the bubble? For example, I'd like to be able to say how many voted for Trump b/c of his non-intervention, no new wars, campaigning. But, for all I know, it's just a handful of Unz commenters. And now, of course, he's leveling sanctions that are actually acts of war.
You can go back thru my archives for various polls , recommend the WPOP as the most accurate …I’m not going to waste time doing it for you because you would likely dispute the results anyway.
"Question: In discussing prophethood in Islam, what is the Sunni position on the possible prophethood of ancients like Krishna, Buddha, or Confucius?
...
Answer: It is very probable that many of the great religious figures of other traditions were true prophets. Similarly, we see traces of monotheism in the beliefs and practices of such traditions. However, we do not affirm prophethood or Divine Origins for any prophet or religion that the primary texts of the Quran and Prophetic sunna have not affirmed such for. However, we also believe that the origin of religions is monotheistic, and they corrupt towards polytheism."
http://islamqa.org/hanafi/qibla-hanafi/43746
"Verily We have sent you in truth; as a bearer of glad tidings, and as a warner. And there never was a nation ('ummah'), without a warner having lived among them." (35:24)
As to what you stated about the origins of Islam; if I did not believe in it, I would likely come to your exact conclusions - which are actually the conclusions of some of the more generous Orientalists of the past.
Peace.
You can certainly claim that it predates all Judaism and perhaps it does. I could claim that Humanity, whatever that is, predates everything. So what? Each episodic record of Humanity is rather peppered with disagreeable things.
In my reading, Islam is disturbing for one simple reason which is that it claims the last word. All thought, debate and improvement rendered null and void. You can as I’m sure you do, argue from some Sufi traditions but that is not the Islam practised everywhere. In that regard, Judaism’s texts constitute a brutally honest log of man’s thoughts, actions, and persuasions, no warts spared [Ron Unz focuses exclusively on these distant warts of history and then some illusions, as a passing experiment on his readership no doubt]. Judaism is not, therefore, conducive for the average person to adopt as their religion; for they would not be able to engage with a discerning eye.
IOW we're not congenitally given to treachery, guile and deceit.
We're not sufficiently murderous, larcenous, duplicitous or mean-spirited.
We just don't have that "discerning eye'
http://www.crainsnewyork.com/apps/pbcsi.dll/storyimage/CN/20151019/REAL_ESTATE/151019887/AR/0/Larry-Silverstein.jpg
Peace.
Oh honestly. All Abrahmanic religions do that. Why do you think the Pharisees did in Jesus?
In historical times, the Orthodox Jewish establishments of Eastern Europe were notoriously repressive, the Catholic Church hunted out heretics and burnt them at the stake, and today's Evangelicals are hardly known for being broad-minded.
They ALL claim the last word. So what?
This is just a rationalization for the yawning moral and logical problems besetting classical Judaism.
There's more than one reason so many Jews ran, not walked, to get out of the shtetl as soon as they could. It's an intellectual desert. There's nothing wonderful and transcendent about it at all. Name one anti-Spinoza -- one intellectually impressive figure who began his career outside of rabbinical Judaism and moved into it.
There ain't no such animal -- and for good reason.
Amazing article. Thank you Mr. Giraldi:
Amazing:
Now chew on this a little, and imagine the possibilities with this sort of power.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ca-C3voZwpM&feature=youtu.be
Mr. Giraldi, why do you bother with your articles? You still have illusions that you can educate the monkeys?
“It is very telling about the human material on the right in America. Complete morons…”
Those who fell into Cohen’s trap, yes. How many didn’t? Don’t hold your breath for his answer.
“Israelis play Americans anyway they want on all levels…”
Every country plays Americans “anyway they want on all levels”. Some of it works, some doesn’t.
Don’t care for AIPAC (foreign lobbyist) and Israeli Likud shenanigans (criminal in several respects). Don’t think we should give Israel free weapons (the implicit message is to use them first, not last). Is the gift due to AIPAC or the US defense lobby? We give Israel $3.8 billion/yr. The US MIC consumes $720+ billion/yr. The latter includes most of what’s given Israel (0.53%). Doesn’t make it right, of course. Bear in mind we’re building two nuclear submarines (2x$3+ billion) per year. Etc.
America lobbies countries. And worse. Ask Giraldi what his former employer was doing in Iran in ‘53, Guatemala ’54, Bay of Pigs ’61, Nicaragua, Columbia, etc. Presumably before Giraldi’s time. But did it deter him from joining and collecting a paycheck? What about Iraq 1990-91, 2003? Tenant’s WMD “Slam Dunk”?
The best part? What the CIA missed. Fall of the USSR? Bin Laden? African Embassy terrorist attacks? The USS Cole? 9/11? We don’t even know the ‘Black Budget’ amount, let alone what it’s spent on. NSA eves-dropping is a joke (they collect everything). Any Giraldi comments on that?
It’d be surprising if Israel (and other countries) didn’t suspect a terrorist attack in September 2001. The CIA certainly did, if one believes the “hair-on-fire” warnings related on many occasions (before 9/11/01) to GWB, Dick Cheney, and the rest. All highly publicized (e.g. the 6 Aug 2001 PDB). Yet only Israel seems to interest Giraldi. Don’t get me wrong. I’ve no affection for Israel. But why is it alone the white whale? To distract from others? I’d love to read Phil’s assessment of CIA culpability. Just as I’d like to read Ron Unz’s American Pravda on the 2007-08 mortgage melt-down (including Moodys rating junk as AAA). Not holding my breath.
“At best American are annoying losers who part with their money quickly.”
Erdogan couldn’t have said it better. Careful you don’t fall into the same honey trap.
“Mr. Giraldi, why do you bother with your articles? You still have illusions that you can educate the monkeys?”
That’s easy. He’s found a new niche: his very own “501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.” The “monkeys” gave him a subsidy to opine heart’s content. Just like AIPAC, AEI, and Richard Gage’s ae911truth and other ‘truth-tellers’.
Sweet deal! “Educational”? Does it (they) hold regular classes and grant degrees? Or are they just lobbyists? With views that merit a tax exemption? Asked my accountant, couldn’t get the same deal. But now you mention it, why not try a new venture, ‘Simians United’ a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation dedicated to destroying all other 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundations?
Thanks utu.
Giraldi as a PhD presumably worked for the boy scouts of DI, not the DO torture cowards. CIA trots out DI analysts to warn about what DO is doing, so CIA can mope around ruefully going, "Gee, we tried to tell them, but they didn't listen." So the residual indoctrination lets Giraldi sincerely feel his fine outfit is a victim of sinister Israelis, instead of a criminal enterprise that runs Israeli genocidaires as illegal domestic agents.
If CIA criminals did not have impunity for murder, torture, and crimes against peace, it would be a lot harder for Israel to suck up to them and prey on the country.
Great questions to ask PG and indeed to every 'objective' reader here. Your parting shot, need I say, was the best. Do count me in as a partner in the proposed 'Simians United' 501(c)3 scheme won't you please?Best
... (zZigh) Above, I must keep faith Philip Giraldi denies the existence of InZitatus's deceptive comments.
... Selah, don't even throw swine to the, selah, neo-Richard Perle cons!
Has it ever caused any coup in Israel ? KennedeY?
Truman?
Eishenhower
Bush Sr
Clinton
Obama ??
No . But coup was mounted against them and they were silenced.
Kristol in 1973 castigated ridiculed and bemoaned teh attempts of McGovern to reduce the military defense budget because it would hurt Israel.
One can expose ridicule and take to court FBI investigator Strick or his paramour for twitting anti Trump and show distinct love for H Clinton
But can one throw out those members (who show distinct hatred for Arab and love for Israel ) from US negotiating team sent to conduct peace process deals between Israel and Palestine?
https://www.haaretz.com/tom-friedman-read-ari-shavit-s-book-1.5291341
Here's Fox condemning TF:
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2011/12/19/what-tom-friedmans-scurrilous-attack-on-israel-tells-us.html
It's mostly Jews decrying Likud policies on the MSM and elsewhere. One might ask what have you done as a gentile to render concreteness to your grievances?
It is perhaps in the nature of man to condemn entire ethnic groups for wrongs committed by a subset during a specific time in history. Memories of atrocities committed by warring neighbours linger for generations till they turn into legend and then myth. Why do Russians dislike Germans?French the English, Koreans the Japanese? etc. Still, I cannot speak for all Jews but I suspect most Jews today do not hate Germans at all, only the Nazis. Some with a vivid experience of the time [I have personal family knowledge] choose to look at it as an aberration.
Play it again Sham…….same old tune, same old fail.
One thing you have to give to ‘the Jews’, is that they put their money where their perceived interests are. If we American (and even decent people globally) were serious about ending the Eternal Wars and restoring a semblance of sanity to America’s foreign (and domestic) policies, we shower guys like this with campaign donations.
http://www.electnehlen.com/
You can be certain his opponent is going to get loads of lucre from Sheldon and the rest of the (((gang))).
Principled politicians are such a rare gem, we should do all we can to put them into office. Especially since he’d be taking the place of one of our most execrable traitors extraordinaire; cuck-Paul Ryan. And the symbolism of a genuine American patriot taking the place of a traitor would be delectable.
In my reading, Islam is disturbing for one simple reason which is that it claims the last word. All thought, debate and improvement rendered null and void. You can as I'm sure you do, argue from some Sufi traditions but that is not the Islam practised everywhere. In that regard, Judaism's texts constitute a brutally honest log of man's thoughts, actions, and persuasions, no warts spared [Ron Unz focuses exclusively on these distant warts of history and then some illusions, as a passing experiment on his readership no doubt]. Judaism is not, therefore, conducive for the average person to adopt as their religion; for they would not be able to engage with a discerning eye.
You see Talha, us dumb goyim are just, well.. too dumb.
IOW we’re not congenitally given to treachery, guile and deceit.
We’re not sufficiently murderous, larcenous, duplicitous or mean-spirited.
We just don’t have that “discerning eye’
In my reading, Islam is disturbing for one simple reason which is that it claims the last word. All thought, debate and improvement rendered null and void. You can as I'm sure you do, argue from some Sufi traditions but that is not the Islam practised everywhere. In that regard, Judaism's texts constitute a brutally honest log of man's thoughts, actions, and persuasions, no warts spared [Ron Unz focuses exclusively on these distant warts of history and then some illusions, as a passing experiment on his readership no doubt]. Judaism is not, therefore, conducive for the average person to adopt as their religion; for they would not be able to engage with a discerning eye.
Nothing really – I was simply clarifying a point. It is after all a claim. Remember, I said I didn’t want to debate the claim, simply clarify it.
That it does. This again is a claim – part of the package. If one believes God would not simply stop sending revelation at a given point in history, then this is not the religion for you. This is actually why Ahmadiyyahs aren’t Muslims.
Maybe you have a point with “improvement”, but Muslim scholars thought and debated all the time to try to figure out what exactly God wanted from us – and they still do. One of the best books of exegesis is by Imam Zamakhshari (ra) – a Mu’tazilite ultra-rationalist – whose work was accepted as exemplary while his philosophical conclusions were not.
I can certainly see that point based of what I’ve read from it – our disagreements are, at the core, one of an epistemic nature.
Which makes sense, it never made any claims to be a universal religion that I can think of. Which is one of the reasons we claim it is abrogated as an earlier dispensation. Again…a claim.
Peace.
If you're talking about the Jewish (supremacist, old testament) god, then yes, he is universal and he is the only god
there are no others.
"Before me there was no God formed, neither shall there be after me. I, even I, am the LORD; and beside me there is no saviour" (Isaiah 43:10-11).
"I am the first, and I am the last; and beside me there is no God" (Isaiah 44:6).
"Is t"O LORD of hosts, God of Israel, that dwellest between the cherubims, thou art the God, even thou alone, of all the kingdoms of the earth: thou hast made heaven and earth" (Isaiah 37:16). here a God beside me? yea, there is no God; I know not any" (Isaiah 44:8).
blah, blah, blah..
But if you're speaking of the dumb goyim, then no, for them there is no god, because they're of the wrong blood, and are for enslaving or smiting, as the case may be.
Peace.
Oh.
Not for nothing there Colin but you wrote “This is our son doing it.” And “We’re responsible.” Point of fact, “we’re” not responsible for anything Israel does. We’re not responsible for anything anyone else does, either. If you’re one of those guys who likes to feel guilt over what other people do, well go for it. Not me.
I'm all for not feeling guilt -- just as soon as we pull the plug.
Right now, we fund Israel, arm Israel, and protect Israel from the consequences of her actions -- yet you would deny any responsibility for her behavior.
Both morally and logically, that's pathetic.
It is unconstitutional for a member of the Australian Parliament to be a dual citizen. This is taken to such an extent that if it's found that an MP born in New Zealand moved to Australia as a baby, that person's election becomes null and void, unless he or she was conscious of the situation and verifiably renounced NZ citizenship prior to the election. That is so even in this mad case of Australians and New Zealanders having the same head of state, the English monarch.
Why on earth can't America bring in a similar law, making it impossible for Israeli citizens to vote in its Congress, to even be there?
But that doesn’t stop Michael Danby, currently an MP in Australia, from showing much more loyalty to Israel than to Australia or his own party. Last year he took sick (sic) leave while Parliament was in session to attend a meeting in Israel, without telling the Labor Party.
WW1 ended in 1918.
WW2 ended in 1945.
It’s such a bummer when facts elbow out lunatic conspiracy theories.
Giraldi and anyone who believes this drivel remind me of an alcoholic has been contender at a bar, rehashing a break up or a failure over and over. No one wants to hear it anymore- but she can’t let go of her obsession.
Israel is a democracy in a Sea of Muslim barbaric knuckledraggers. Israel’s restraint when dealing with the murderous Palestinians is legendary.
Why hasn’t any Arab nation thrown open the doors and taking in these poor pitiful Palestinians? Perhaps because they are terrorist: who encourage young boys to blow themselves up. Even their mothers encourage them to do so so they can get their pay out from Hamas.
Who have 15 children they cannot feed.
Who spy on their neighbors. Where grown man sleep all day, refuse to work, and beat their wives for the smallest infractions.
And just another insight for the idiots that post here: just because someone has a different opinion than you does not make them a troll. You are worse than fourth grade little girls tattling.
Both were merely prolonged battles in a never ending war.
Try again.
The USA has a large population of Jews whose 1st loyalty is to Israel. Many are dual citizens. Many have served in the IDF, or Mossad. That is historically incompatible, with continued US citizenship, on the basis of divided loyalty.
There are too many Jews on the Supreme Court, and they have legalized this farce.
I don’t like it, and intend to end that abuse. That will take some doing.
Certainly the Jews, with their glibness, have long exercised intimidation in academia and other venues where the spoken or written word (as opposed to demonstrable results) have always carried the day. The deference they're shown no doubt stems in part from verbal dominance, and that is why it is so important for wordsmiths who see what's going on, such as PG, to carry the fight in unsparing terms.
Of course, we goy may in fact just be profoundly stupid. How else account for how few notice the 10-ton rhino in the parlor (thanks, Bagels, for a new twist on the old metaphor)?
As is the overall obvious mediocrity of the non-goy, which I believe largely accounts for their general overachievement as well as their exaggerations thereof, boasting, and resort to playing the victim card.
Evidently not. In my opinion, they’ve been told they’re “the greatest” for so long and so effectively that they never doubt it for a second and exist in an impervious, smug fog. Most are not even curious enough to think of questioning their own beliefs. It’s the stuff described in many places by the prophets in the OT.
Peace.
Hey Talha,
that depends..
If you’re talking about the Jewish (supremacist, old testament) god, then yes, he is universal and he is the only god
there are no others.
“Before me there was no God formed, neither shall there be after me. I, even I, am the LORD; and beside me there is no saviour” (Isaiah 43:10-11).
“I am the first, and I am the last; and beside me there is no God” (Isaiah 44:6).
“Is t”O LORD of hosts, God of Israel, that dwellest between the cherubims, thou art the God, even thou alone, of all the kingdoms of the earth: thou hast made heaven and earth” (Isaiah 37:16). here a God beside me? yea, there is no God; I know not any” (Isaiah 44:8).
blah, blah, blah..
But if you’re speaking of the dumb goyim, then no, for them there is no god, because they’re of the wrong blood, and are for enslaving or smiting, as the case may be.
Peace.
As a monotheist, I’m down with the one-and-only-God message. ;)
However, religion is both an amalgam of belief and practice. Judaism is often criticized by people looking at it through a lens of a universalist religion, but it isn’t nor has it claimed itself to be other than what it is; a religion custom-tailored for the Jewish people. In that sense, it is what one would expect - I certainly don’t detect any false advertising when one keeps that in mind.
Peace.
No, you didn’t. And you won’t get much of an answer, if any, from that one, either. Fine comment.
Were his ancestors bankers (usurers, really) who used others to fight for their riches and who got kicked out of Spain and Portugal?
There are too many Jews on the Supreme Court, and they have legalized this farce.
I don't like it, and intend to end that abuse. That will take some doing.
Whacha gonna do, Pilgrim? Should Ron be sending your location to the FBI?
They have been having a LOT of turnover lately.
This year, we are kicking THEIR DOOR.
Thanks Sam, Jilles the anti American devout Calvinist should remember Jesus’ words “ Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. “
The first Dutch fortunes were made 100 years before they invaded and conquered Indonesia with Africans to America slave trading and pirates preying on the Spanish and Portuguese treasure ships coming home from America, India Africa and China.
Maybe that’s why he hates Spain so much, most of the treasure ships made it safely back to Spain despite the Dutch pirates
He scolds Americans because of slavery but won’t acknowledge it was a Dutch ship that brought the first Africans to Jamestown Va in 1619.
I wonder why he posts on Unz?
He scolds Americans because of slavery but won’t acknowledge it was a Dutch ship that brought the first Africans to Jamestown Va in 1619."
Hating Spain, great country for holidays, the treasure ships, Adam Smith wrote Wealth of Nations in 1776 to warn that gold was not wealth, on the contrary.
Dutch ship, quite possible.
Scolding Americans, what do you mean ?
Slavery was begun by Spanish in S America.
USA slave owners seem to have behaved far better than Brazilian ones:
Giorgio Marotti, 'Black Characters in the Brazilian Novel, Afro-American culture & society monograph series CAAS', 1987 Los Angelos
Maybe you and I oughtta "study" this "brilliant" piece of work, as recommended by our resident sage." ;)
Sam, just for grins I took the bait but stopped after reading this simple minded scheiss.:
Anyone trying to make a point with such a sappy generalization as that is utterly joke-worthy. You can’t really take that sort of thing seriously, and if you do, I can’t take you seriously either.
“It helped the US.” Wow. The only thing that’s as ridiculous as that is to state that “debt is good” as if that’s all there is to it. But hey, keep ‘em coming; I appreciate the laughs.
Argggghhh!
https://www.haaretz.com/tom-friedman-read-ari-shavit-s-book-1.5291341
Here's Fox condemning TF:
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2011/12/19/what-tom-friedmans-scurrilous-attack-on-israel-tells-us.html
It's mostly Jews decrying Likud policies on the MSM and elsewhere. One might ask what have you done as a gentile to render concreteness to your grievances?
It is perhaps in the nature of man to condemn entire ethnic groups for wrongs committed by a subset during a specific time in history. Memories of atrocities committed by warring neighbours linger for generations till they turn into legend and then myth. Why do Russians dislike Germans?French the English, Koreans the Japanese? etc. Still, I cannot speak for all Jews but I suspect most Jews today do not hate Germans at all, only the Nazis. Some with a vivid experience of the time [I have personal family knowledge] choose to look at it as an aberration.
‘…You are wrong on both counts. There’s more than ample denouncement of hard-line Likud from Jews than anyone else. Ever read Ha’Aretz? Or the NY Times? Here is a small sample from NYTimes’ Tom Friedman [who I consider a bit of a muggle really, but that's beside the point]…’
The problem is that all these support Israel — they just want a nicer Israel.
Likud is the logical consequence of Israel existing at all. You might as well announce it’s horrible that cows are killed — but you still want hamburger.
In a way, everything that Israel does is perfectly understandable. It all flows from the fundamental nature of the original proposal. You can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs — and you can’t have a racial supremacist invasion without injustice and oppression.
Israel is an incredibly corrupt country. In his book Cognitive Capitalism:Human Capital and the Wellbeing of Nations, Heiner Rindermann has this to say on Israel regarding its astonishingly low PISA test scores and relative IQ:
Just to add to the list, Netanyahu himself has been indicted for corruption, and his wife was indicted for fraud. Coincidentally (or not), Bernie Sanders’ wife is also under investigation by FBI for bank fraud. It explains why America is increasingly corrupt. The same people are now running this country.
Those who fell into Cohen’s trap, yes. How many didn’t? Don’t hold your breath for his answer.
“Israelis play Americans anyway they want on all levels…”
Every country plays Americans “anyway they want on all levels”. Some of it works, some doesn’t.
Don’t care for AIPAC (foreign lobbyist) and Israeli Likud shenanigans (criminal in several respects). Don’t think we should give Israel free weapons (the implicit message is to use them first, not last). Is the gift due to AIPAC or the US defense lobby? We give Israel $3.8 billion/yr. The US MIC consumes $720+ billion/yr. The latter includes most of what’s given Israel (0.53%). Doesn’t make it right, of course. Bear in mind we’re building two nuclear submarines (2x$3+ billion) per year. Etc.
America lobbies countries. And worse. Ask Giraldi what his former employer was doing in Iran in ‘53, Guatemala ’54, Bay of Pigs ’61, Nicaragua, Columbia, etc. Presumably before Giraldi’s time. But did it deter him from joining and collecting a paycheck? What about Iraq 1990-91, 2003? Tenant’s WMD “Slam Dunk”?
The best part? What the CIA missed. Fall of the USSR? Bin Laden? African Embassy terrorist attacks? The USS Cole? 9/11? We don’t even know the ‘Black Budget’ amount, let alone what it’s spent on. NSA eves-dropping is a joke (they collect everything). Any Giraldi comments on that?
It’d be surprising if Israel (and other countries) didn’t suspect a terrorist attack in September 2001. The CIA certainly did, if one believes the “hair-on-fire” warnings related on many occasions (before 9/11/01) to GWB, Dick Cheney, and the rest. All highly publicized (e.g. the 6 Aug 2001 PDB). Yet only Israel seems to interest Giraldi. Don’t get me wrong. I’ve no affection for Israel. But why is it alone the white whale? To distract from others? I’d love to read Phil’s assessment of CIA culpability. Just as I’d like to read Ron Unz’s American Pravda on the 2007-08 mortgage melt-down (including Moodys rating junk as AAA). Not holding my breath.
“At best American are annoying losers who part with their money quickly.”
Erdogan couldn’t have said it better. Careful you don’t fall into the same honey trap.
“Mr. Giraldi, why do you bother with your articles? You still have illusions that you can educate the monkeys?”
That’s easy. He’s found a new niche: his very own “501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.” The “monkeys” gave him a subsidy to opine heart’s content. Just like AIPAC, AEI, and Richard Gage’s ae911truth and other ‘truth-tellers’.
Sweet deal! “Educational”? Does it (they) hold regular classes and grant degrees? Or are they just lobbyists? With views that merit a tax exemption? Asked my accountant, couldn’t get the same deal. But now you mention it, why not try a new venture, ‘Simians United’ a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation dedicated to destroying all other 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundations?
Thanks utu.
Yeah, this Israel-runs-the-country business is a rich from a CIA guy. How do you think those dancing Schlomos and mad bombers got spirited out of the country? How come they didn’t get the shit beat out of them in Rikers Island and get sent to get slowly asphyxiated to death at Camp No? They got exfiltrated under eyes-only intelligence liaison arrangements with CIA, of course.
Giraldi as a PhD presumably worked for the boy scouts of DI, not the DO torture cowards. CIA trots out DI analysts to warn about what DO is doing, so CIA can mope around ruefully going, “Gee, we tried to tell them, but they didn’t listen.” So the residual indoctrination lets Giraldi sincerely feel his fine outfit is a victim of sinister Israelis, instead of a criminal enterprise that runs Israeli genocidaires as illegal domestic agents.
If CIA criminals did not have impunity for murder, torture, and crimes against peace, it would be a lot harder for Israel to suck up to them and prey on the country.
http://www.bollyn.com/public/Chertoff_for_Romney.JPG
The same Israeli citizen that would eventually become head of "Homeland' Security.
https://nahidaexiledpalestinian.files.wordpress.com/2013/06/michael-chertoff-chabad-2.jpg
‘…If you’re one of those guys who likes to feel guilt over what other people do, well go for it. Not me.’
I’m all for not feeling guilt — just as soon as we pull the plug.
Right now, we fund Israel, arm Israel, and protect Israel from the consequences of her actions — yet you would deny any responsibility for her behavior.
Both morally and logically, that’s pathetic.
As for Israel's actions, that area of the world is deeply troubled. Whether or not it was right to take the land away from the Arabs, it's a done deal now. The Israelis are going to do whatever they feel is necessary to keep that patch of desert and I'd say the Palestinians, and other Arabs, would be wise to make as good a deal with them as they can. But, again, it's up to them, I haven't been asked for any advice on their wars, or negotiations.
In my reading, Islam is disturbing for one simple reason which is that it claims the last word. All thought, debate and improvement rendered null and void. You can as I'm sure you do, argue from some Sufi traditions but that is not the Islam practised everywhere. In that regard, Judaism's texts constitute a brutally honest log of man's thoughts, actions, and persuasions, no warts spared [Ron Unz focuses exclusively on these distant warts of history and then some illusions, as a passing experiment on his readership no doubt]. Judaism is not, therefore, conducive for the average person to adopt as their religion; for they would not be able to engage with a discerning eye.
Poor Sham…..I am afraid it is the Jews who are not able to discern that their under estimation of others discerning abilities is what has gotten them ejected from countries or slaughtered by discerning others in every century.
The closest the yids ever got to actually being holocaust-ed was when a secular Arab leader managed to advance across the Sinai and bloody the nose of the IDF with a combination of Sagger and SA-6 missiles. Obviously the hardworking jews of the Mossad would have no reason to want to depose the man who seemed most likely to recreate Sadat’s success…
The fact the same thing was repeated, for the same reasons in Libya and then Syria are surely coincidences! Pay no attention to the jew behind the curtain!
Jump and croak again, renfrog.
Anne Frank died of typhoid.
I explained here several times that the camps had self management, that ate quite well, the others, Rassinier estimates them at 75%, died after six months through under nourishment, or of illnesses connected therewith.
Read Elie Wiesel's first book, La Nuit, and see the confirmation.
The camp management always was in excellent health.
This is one of the holocaust problems, it cannot be admitted that the self management was responsible, to a large extent, for the deaths.
Kogon, who was one of the first to be sent to a camp, 1938, left in 1945 in good health.
Attentive reading of his book makes it clear that he was part of the camp management.
The camp situation did not differ from the Warsaw ghetto situation, that Poliakov describes, there also, those who managed the ghetto, lived literally as kings.
Jews without connections died of hunger there.
You said:
“The camp management always was in excellent health.”
No it wasn’t. German personnel died aplenty of typhus & other diseases like the labor force did; as did Allied personnel throughout Europe.
You simply do not know about the subjects you presume to discuss.
http://www.codoh.com
In my reading, Islam is disturbing for one simple reason which is that it claims the last word. All thought, debate and improvement rendered null and void. You can as I'm sure you do, argue from some Sufi traditions but that is not the Islam practised everywhere. In that regard, Judaism's texts constitute a brutally honest log of man's thoughts, actions, and persuasions, no warts spared [Ron Unz focuses exclusively on these distant warts of history and then some illusions, as a passing experiment on his readership no doubt]. Judaism is not, therefore, conducive for the average person to adopt as their religion; for they would not be able to engage with a discerning eye.
‘…In my reading, Islam is disturbing for one simple reason which is that it claims the last word. All thought, debate and improvement rendered null and void. You can as I’m sure you do, argue from some Sufi traditions but that is not the Islam practised everywhere…’
Oh honestly. All Abrahmanic religions do that. Why do you think the Pharisees did in Jesus?
In historical times, the Orthodox Jewish establishments of Eastern Europe were notoriously repressive, the Catholic Church hunted out heretics and burnt them at the stake, and today’s Evangelicals are hardly known for being broad-minded.
They ALL claim the last word. So what?
That is your bubble-gum history. Yet in every country we’ve called home, in every generation, over and through the depredations which tend to accompany the successful, we have flourished and grown. Small men like you are always flushed out, so do be afraid just as you claim, precisely because we are able to discern.
... Uh, Santa
Without our money and protection you couldn't exist as anything but what you always were---half Court Jews, Half Beggar Jews.....and always parasites.
lol.. we small men?...we will still be on earth long after you are gone.
7 billion Non Jews in the universe - 12 million Jews.....you are just not smart.
In my reading, Islam is disturbing for one simple reason which is that it claims the last word. All thought, debate and improvement rendered null and void. You can as I'm sure you do, argue from some Sufi traditions but that is not the Islam practised everywhere. In that regard, Judaism's texts constitute a brutally honest log of man's thoughts, actions, and persuasions, no warts spared [Ron Unz focuses exclusively on these distant warts of history and then some illusions, as a passing experiment on his readership no doubt]. Judaism is not, therefore, conducive for the average person to adopt as their religion; for they would not be able to engage with a discerning eye.
‘…In that regard, Judaism’s texts constitute a brutally honest log of man’s thoughts, actions, and persuasions, no warts spared [Ron Unz focuses exclusively on these distant warts of history and then some illusions, as a passing experiment on his readership no doubt]. Judaism is not, therefore, conducive for the average person to adopt as their religion; for they would not be able to engage with a discerning eye…’
This is just a rationalization for the yawning moral and logical problems besetting classical Judaism.
There’s more than one reason so many Jews ran, not walked, to get out of the shtetl as soon as they could. It’s an intellectual desert. There’s nothing wonderful and transcendent about it at all. Name one anti-Spinoza — one intellectually impressive figure who began his career outside of rabbinical Judaism and moved into it.
There ain’t no such animal — and for good reason.
I'll only mention you are wrong insofar as Judaism does not claim the last word on any subject which involves human involvement. Even G'd is clearly seen to be experimenting. But again, I wish to set aside any present-day arguments meant to somehow erect a rationalisation for specific practices and beliefs of the yesteryear.
As to the charge of a total lack of morality and logic: they do not usually pair too well. A great deal of so-called morality is little more than armchair masturbation. So there is that if it pleases you.
"wonderful, transcendent" whatever - claims I did not make on behalf of Judaism - I might observe that you've thrown rather a whole hog, you know, of the mystical and poetic paraphernalia. I'll think about it over a nice bottle of scotch someday.
How extensively have you read the Mishnah and Gemara [the Talmud loosely speaking]? I only ask since you mention the lack of logic. A good fifty per cent of the Mishnah and the Gemara, I'd say, deals with some version of legal, homiletical and transactional logic.
I never claimed Jews did not embrace the Enlightenment. They most certainly did. You might find listening to, and, reading the works of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks interesting. [ http://rabbisacks.org/ ]