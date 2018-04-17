In March 2003, Pat Buchanan wrote a groundbreaking article entitled “Whose War?” in opposition to the Bush Administration fueled growing hysteria over Saddam Hussein’s alleged weapons of mass destruction which was producing demands for an armed intervention to disarm him. Buchanan rightly identified a number of prominent Jewish officials and journalists closely tied to the Israel Lobby as the principal driving force behind the rush to go to war.
Buchanan is still a powerful voice arguing against the war fever in its 2018 manifestation, which is all too similar to the hysteria prevailing in 2003. But if he were writing his article today, even though those demanding war are pretty much the same people with the same names including Podhoretz, Krauthammer, Kristol, Kagan, Brooks and Boot, he would have to broaden his purview to ask “Whose Wars?” as it is no longer a simple case of going after one third-world autocrat and overthrowing him, we are now instead being urged to attack Syria, Iran and even nuclear superpower Russia due to Moscow’s support of Damascus and its friendship with Tehran.
Lest there be any confusion, the same country keeps surfacing as a central player in the lead-up to America’s regime-change wars, which now have included an illegal attack on Syria, the second such intervention in the past year. That nation is Israel.
Israel’s fingerprints are all over American interventionism, reflecting Jewish power in the United States and the presence of a plethora of well-funded Israel-centric lobbies, think tanks and media outlets. Just last week, the only persistent voice in the mainstream media who, prior to Trump’s cruise missile attack, asked why on earth the United States should be contemplating a major power confrontation that could end life on this planet as we know it over Syria, where Washington has no vital interests, was Tucker Carlson of Fox News. His memorable monologue blasting the “talk show generals” who have “no idea of what is really happening” skewered the pretexts for war being bandied about in spite of the lack of any actual threat directed against the United States or a vital national interest is a model for what the Fourth Estate should be doing but isn’t. Carlson later followed up with an interview of Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi. He asked what might be an American national interest that would mandate military involvement in Syria. Wicker hardly hesitated before responding, “If you care about Israel, you have to be interested in what’s going on in Syria.”
Israel indeed. And Israel is not at all shy about what it wants to happen, namely a war in Syria targeting both Damascus and Tehran, leading to a much bigger war with the Iranians. Fought by Uncle Sam, to be sure, as Jewish lives are far too precious to waste.
Tel Aviv has long been feeding the propaganda line relating to why war with Syria and Iran are desirable. Gilad Erdan, who is Netanyahu’s deputy in Likud and serves as Public Security Minister, addressed the latest alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma, saying “The shocking attack shows the incredible international hypocrisy of the international community focusing on Israel confronting the terrorist organization Hamas that is sending civilians to our [border] fence, when dozens are being killed in Syria every day. It shows the need for strengthening the presence of Americans and other international forces, because without them the genocide we are seeing will only intensify.”
Construction Minister Yoav Galant, a former IDF major-general and a security figure close to Netanyahu, also called for military action against the Syrian leader. “Assad is the angel of death, and the world would be better without him.”
The compassion for Syrian civilians, being expressed both in Washington and in Tel Aviv, is, of course, a joke. Donald Trump and John Bolton couldn’t care less about Syrian babies and if Trump were genuinely concerned about civilian deaths due to war crimes by governments the first country he would attack would be Israel. Erdan and Galant, meanwhile, serve in a government that has recently shot and killed or injured 2,000 unarmed demonstrators in Gaza, in some cases involving snipers having fun by shooting boys running away and cheering when they were successful, so their hypocrisy is evident.
Israel has also been busy at creating a pretext for using Syria as a stepping stone to Iran itself. The Associated Press is reporting comments by Yossi Cohen, head of Mossad, who claims to be “100 percent certain” that Iran remains committed to developing a nuclear bomb, which is the old “weapons of mass destruction” ploy used to jumpstart the Iraq War. Israel’s bombing attack on Syria that took place one day after the reports of the alleged chemical weapon incident, deliberately targeted Iranians, killing 7 at a military base near Damascus. Iran has promised to respond, guaranteeing that the conflict will expand and draw in both regional and foreign players, definitely including the United States.
More recently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated the U.S., the U.K, and France for bombing Syria, an operation that was coordinated in advance with Israel by National Security Advisor John Bolton. Netanyahu went on to assert that Syrian president Bashar al-Assad must understand that “his provision of a forward base for Iran and its proxies endangers Syria,” an analysis of the situation which is, of course, self-serving bullshit.
Unfortunately, Israel has a receptive quasi-American audience in the team that Donald Trump has pulled together under his son in law Jared Kushner to deal with the Middle East. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who is supposed to represent U.S. interests, has become adept at repeating Israeli Foreign Ministry talking points as if they were American policy, while Chief Negotiator Jason Greenblatt has warned demonstrating Gazans to avoid provoking Israel while also failing to advise the Israeli Army that shooting unarmed protesters just might be considered unacceptable.
Kushner-Friedman-Greenblatt is an Israeli dream team in place, backed up by as subservient Congress that reflexively does whatever Israel wishes. One wonders why Congressmen and the media are not screaming about the slaughter in Gaza and pondering how and why the United States has surrendered its sovereignty to a tiny client state in the Middle East, but never fear, Jewish power backed by lots of money is firmly in control of any entity that might challenge bad Israeli behavior. On top of Friedman, Greenblatt and Kushner, one might also add National Security Adviser John Bolton, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. And Trump himself? Who knows what he actually thinks if he bothers to think at all. He has just announced that it is “mission accomplished” in Syria, suggesting that he is delusional as well as ignorant.
Media coverage of Syria, apart from Carlson, scrupulously avoids the issue that the United States is in Syria completely illegally and has been cynically supporting terrorist groups in spite of its pledge that it is in the country to get rid of such vermin. It is a measure of how divorced from actual U.S. security America’s Syria policy has become that the White House has not hesitated to launch a second illegal cruise missile barrage against a government that hasn’t attacked the U.S. and doesn’t threaten Americans. Bombing the Syrian government hasn’t made the U.S. or any other country more secure, and it will likely weaken President Bashar al-Assad just enough to prolong Syria’s civil war and add to the suffering of the civilian population. It is a perfect example of a military intervention that is being done for political reasons with no connection to any discernible interests or overall strategy.
Syria is only part of a much larger problem. It is remarkable the extent to which Israeli concerns dominate those of the United States, which now has a foreign policy that often is not even remotely connected to actual U.S. interests. Congress and the Special Counsel are investigating Russia’s alleged interference in America’s political system while looking the other way when Israel operates aggressively in the open and does much more damage. Netanyahu and his crew of unsavory cutthroats are hardly ever cited for their malignant influence over America’s political class and media. Bomb Syria? Sure. After all, it’s good for Israel.
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is www.councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is inform@cnionline.org.
Phil Giraldi, Unz’s own Muhammad Ali, more like a bee than a butterfly.
Keep punching, Phil, the blows are stinging.
nb. “Bombing the Syrian government hasn’t make the U.S. or any other country more secure, and it will likely weaken President Bashar al-Assad just enough to prolong Syria’s civil war and add to the suffering of the civilian population. ”
“doesn’t make” or “hasn’t made” ?
— The Coalition of the Killing — can bomb you with impunity if you’re a weaker country., and when the complicit zionist MSM & CIA control the narrative. Globalists don’t need no damn evidence..
Philip Giraldi’s Truth Entry #512.
Keep shining the light, Phil. I can actually see the Night Flower starting to wilt.
Something else I've noticed, and happened again with our recent attack on Syria, is that while there always are a disproportionately large number of Jewish experts, analysts, reporters on TV, there presence seems to grow whenever something happens in the ME region. If there are four panel guests, odds are good that perhaps as many as three (or at least two) will be Jewish.
Also, there is no such thing as the Israeli-Palestinian "conflict"--it is Israeli OCCUPATION and STRANGULATION of Palestine.
Israel is an asset of this partnership as much as is UK and US.
It's ridiculous to say one of these elected puppets is the one pulling any strings. They are all on strings. And the string-pullers are the Illuminati.
So let's think about UK's role in this Syria affair. Did they not set this up to implicate Russia in the alleged chemical attack with their Skripal hoax? Do they not fund, along with the US, the White Helmets? Are they not the ones, along with the US and UK, who launched the missiles? Do you really think Netanyahu or Kagan got them to do that? Netanyahu is just a high-level manager and Kagan a high-level propagandist in the Illuminati organization.
There is a danger in attributing all blame to Israel and Jews. And I am not speaking of "anti-Semitism", because Israel and the Tribe do bear a great deal of blame. The danger is ignoring that even if Israel and Jews did not exist, the Illuminati would keep plugging away.
Yes a weakened, Balkanized Syria is in Israel's interest, particularly in Eretz Israel's interest. But it is also in UK's interest. Let's remember, UK has had an Empire for centuries. They have gone to war against any country that did not submit to Windsor rule. They have never stopped doing this.
So when we see the White House filled with Brits (like the Orangutan) and Jews, we can see this is, as it has been for centuries, a partnership of two horribly evil groups, under the common name of Illuminati.
This war has gone on long enough.
I don’t think the American people are on board with putting hundreds of thousands of “boots on the ground” in Syria to take out Assad…which is what it would take to complete such an “operation” of ‘taking out Assad’.
I know the Israelis aren’t publicly willing to put “boots on the ground”…for virtually anything outside of Gaza, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.
How many Israeli “boots” were officially “on the ground” in Iraq?
Going to war with Syria is not going to be easy. This would be a lot worse than Iraq…it would even be worse than Vietnam. This kind of “operation” would not only be catastrophic for the US, the American people, and the US economy, it could literally lead to a WWIII type situation.
I just hope the American people aren’t that gullible and stupid.
Maybe you're just not a very good writer. Maybe you didn't think how self-centered and callous you might sound. Maybe you'd like to give it another shot, or is this your real ugliness?
It is suggested that someone is paying for abusive, intrusive force to be delivered against the assets and people who stand in the way taking the oil production and high quality research and long standing successful business enterprises conducted in Syria by Syrians and may even be seeking to privatize the public services into private external to Syria owned business enterprises (presumably because the leader of the government of Syria [Assad] has succeeded at managing Syria government support of business and Syria personal interest to the satisfaction of Syrians Assad has lead a government which has frustrated those seeking to take from Syria; apparently Assad could not be bought off, and Assad seems to have no resisted corrupt external interest so far)? The USA may be at war with Syria, but I know of no declaration of war by the 525 people who collectively comprise the US Congress? Without their declaration, the USA cannot be at war. But is it possible for the USA to be in business of selling or brokering its military capabilities for hire without congressional approval?
There is a considerable difference between the USA and the American people the USA governs.
Many Americans don't know where Syria is, fewer still are aware of who Assad is and fewer still
understand the geography, natural resources, and strategic position that describes valuable attributes
that make the resources and geography a target for foreign to Syria interest and fewer still understand
or condone the activities of their own USA government (since nearly everything is conducted in secret they only know what they have been allowed to hear).
This is a message that must be spread far and wide across America. It’s clearly a job for David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez. What’s that? They’re too busy, you say?
http://www.eurasiafuture.com/2018/04/01/the-massacre-of-palestinians-makes-a-mockery-of-the-insolent-us-gun-control-debate/
The Massacre of Palestinians Makes a Mockery of the Insolent US Gun Control Debate
Apr 17, 2018. ISRAEL ATTACKS AGAIN !!
“A LARGE explosion has been heard in the Israeli held area of Golan Heights near the Syrian border immediately after an airstrike hit several Syrian bases, it has been reported.
It comes immediately after Syrian state TV confirmed an airstrike hit had hit several bases. Syria state television has confirmed its air defences are repelling attacks in the country’s Homs region.”
‘EXPLOSION’ at ISRAELI held area of Golan Heights near Syria border
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/947055/Syria-Israel-attack-explosion-airstrike-Golan-Heights-USA-UK-France-Iran-Russia
A few days ago two political scientists debated Syria, they agreed that the west has lost the war west of the Euphrates.
But, said one of them timidly, 'there is a small country in the ME that will never accept that Assad stays in power'.
So somehow this small country will do anything to prevent peace in Syria.
Maybe just some revolution in the USA can bring peace.
http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Syrian-commander-blames-Israel-US-for-air-defense-false-alarm-550066
I don't think the American people are on board with putting hundreds of thousands of "boots on the ground" in Syria to take out Assad...which is what it would take to complete such an "operation" of 'taking out Assad'.
I know the Israelis aren't publicly willing to put "boots on the ground"...for virtually anything outside of Gaza, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.
How many Israeli "boots" were officially "on the ground" in Iraq?
Going to war with Syria is not going to be easy. This would be a lot worse than Iraq...it would even be worse than Vietnam. This kind of "operation" would not only be catastrophic for the US, the American people, and the US economy, it could literally lead to a WWIII type situation.
I just hope the American people aren't that gullible and stupid.
Ben_C, are you a typical real American? The amazing thing is that more [foreigners] don’t hate you. Not a whiff of ethics or morality. Not the slightest concern for the victims of Israeli malice. Just no appetite for putting your boots on the ground.
Maybe you’re just not a very good writer. Maybe you didn’t think how self-centered and callous you might sound. Maybe you’d like to give it another shot, or is this your real ugliness?
Funny you should mention Hogg and Gonzales. Here’s just the article for that…..
http://www.eurasiafuture.com/2018/04/01/the-massacre-of-palestinians-makes-a-mockery-of-the-insolent-us-gun-control-debate/
The Massacre of Palestinians Makes a Mockery of the Insolent US Gun Control Debate
http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/parkland/florida-school-shooting/fl-florida-schools-shooting-israel-trauma-specialists-20180301-story.html
Whose wars? It’s the wars wanted by a large portion of Rabbis and the individuals that follow them. In the video below, there are multiple “teachers” emphatically stating that their ideology and goal is to induce wars between Christians and Muslims so that they will destroy each other. Their end game is control of the world. They literally admit to wanting global mass murder. This explains everything that is going on right now in Syria and the destruction of Christian culture in the Americas and Europe. One should take the words of these Rabbis seriously because Netanyahu surely does. There is nothing more they want than to have Russian Christians engaging in a massive war against European and American Christians. Eventually throw the Chinese in there too because they are also not of the “chosen.”
Oh, thank you thank you thank you!
b. (nb. the author is a fellow at "IPT." What is IPT?
c. How about a "Taylor Act" to stop subsidizing genocide-state Israel? Compare:
1. U.S. economic aid to Israel – paid for by your tax dollars – averages, for starters, $4 billion a year.
2. There are ~6.5 million Jews in Israel. Andrew Bacevich wrote a few weeks ago that wars in MENA will cost $7 trillion.
EACH AND EVERY JEW IN ISRAEL HAS RECEIVED OVER ONE MILLION AMERICAN TAXPAYER DOLLARS.
They worship a Tribal WAR GOD …..
They instigated the Roman pogroms against the first Christians.
They instigated Muslims to attack peaceful Christian pilgrims to the Holy Land which lead to the Crusades..
They engineered the Ukrainian HOLOMODOR, a HOLOCAUST of 60millions of Christians..
Dump the YOKE of "WWII guilt" ....... Jews are conducting TWO genocides RIGHT NOW
Jews secretly instigate and aggravate the genocidal muslum invasion of Christian Europe
and we are witnessing the SECOND, slow motion, Israeli holocaust of the People of Palestine..
The Canaanites/Amorites/Philistines/Midianites/PALESTINIANS were in PALESTINE long before ABRAHAM passed through from Babylon/Ur ......Israel's "claim" to Palestine is based entirely on War Crimes and GENOCIDE.
For 70+ years scorn and guilt has been used to destroy Western Christianity by the very people who ORIGINATED genocide.
"The Holocaust is the Holy Grail of white guilt."
The Jews BRAG about and SELF DOCUMENT THEIR "holocausting" others and then "PLACE A YOKE" on Gentiles for SUPPOSEDLY doing the exact same thing to them.
Everything they claim the nazis did is an EXACT COPY of their own self-recorded acts/history..
Deuteronomy 7:16, 20:16 “And thou shalt consume all the peoples which the Lord thy God shall deliver unto thee; thine eye shall not pity them…thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth.”
KILL THE SICK and CRIPPLED
Numbers c.5 v.2-4
KILL HOMOSEXUALS & UNDESIRABLES
Leviticus c.20 v.13 well, really the whole chapter
KILL ALL DISSIDENTS:
Exodus c.32 v.27
Numbers c.11 v.1-2
Numbers c.16 all
Numbers c.21 v.5-6
Numbers v.26 v.10
KILL anyone who engages in "DIVERSITY" or "INTEGRATION"
Numbers v25 v.4-8
Deuteronomy c.14 v.2
DEHUMANIZE and then EXTERMINATE ALL NON-MEMBERS:
SEXUALLY ENSLAVE any females "who have not KNOWN a man"
a very brief selection, many more in THEIR book.
Numbers c.21 v.03 Canaanites
Numbers c.21 v.24 Amorites
Numbers c.21 v.33-35 Bashan
Numbers c.31 all Midianites
Numbers c.32 v. more Amorites
Deuteronomy c.2 v.34 People of Heshbon
Deuteronomy c.3 v.6 really the whole chapter. threescore cities
Joshua c.12 A list of victims of Israeli GENOCIDE
OCCUPY YOUR VICTIM'S DWELLINGS/LAND
Numbers c.21 v.25
Numbers c.32 v.39
Numbers c.33 v.53
(just to name a FEW)
GENOCIDE CODIFIED IN THEIR RELIGION
Numbers c.33 v.31-34
Deuteronomy c.7 v.2
Deuteronomy c.12 v.28-30
Deuteronomy c.20 v.11-16
TERRORISM CODIFIED IN THEIR RELIGION
Deuteronomy c.2 v.2
Deuteronomy c.7 v.1
Jews SELF-anointed "The CHOSEN People of GOD"
Nazis SELF-anointed "The CHOSEN People of GENETICS".
TODAY Israel states that it is creating "A PURE Jewish State"
YESTERDAY the Nazis were creating "A PURE German State"
Israel a SOCIALIST state.
Nazis a SOCIALIST state.
And they utterly destroyed all that was in the city, both man and woman, young and old, and ox, and sheep, and ass, with the edge of the sword . . . (Joshua 6:21)
For modern day reinforcement of these "rules" research/google "the KINGS TORAH"
I don't think the American people are on board with putting hundreds of thousands of "boots on the ground" in Syria to take out Assad...which is what it would take to complete such an "operation" of 'taking out Assad'.
I know the Israelis aren't publicly willing to put "boots on the ground"...for virtually anything outside of Gaza, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.
How many Israeli "boots" were officially "on the ground" in Iraq?
Going to war with Syria is not going to be easy. This would be a lot worse than Iraq...it would even be worse than Vietnam. This kind of "operation" would not only be catastrophic for the US, the American people, and the US economy, it could literally lead to a WWIII type situation.
I just hope the American people aren't that gullible and stupid.
Sorry Charlie
From the chicken of the Red Sea... CENSORSHIP, below.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/zoa-says-it-stopped-anti-semitic-al-jazeera-reports-on-us-jewish-lobby/
Readers: Send money to The Council for the National Interest, CNI, Mr. Giraldi’s ‘Think Tank’.
Sorry Mr. Giraldi I’m not subtle. (Grin)
I’m going to try to share this article with as many sites as I can, you all do the same!
Tucker Carlson has been doing courageous work on his show. I remember when he skewered that Neocon stooge Ralph Peters, I stood up and applauded at the TV. (Smile)
As for Trump I hope some part of his 2016 campaign version is still in there somewhere, here James George JATRAS says it much better, albeit before this latest attack, “Nonetheless, one can’t help thinking that inside President Trump there’s a tiny little Candidate Trump from 2016 fighting to get out. Against the recommendations of his advisers, he decided to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un – whether the meeting comes off remains to be seen. Seemingly on a whim, he has declared we’ll be withdrawing our (illegal) presence in Syria “very soon,” to the horror of the supposed experts. Even a possible meeting – at the White House! – with Putin has been floated.”
Sadly, Trump (‘Make America Great Again’) has been captured by the Israelis. Quit coup. No announcement. But America comes in second now. These are political realities.
In order to govern, Trump realized that he must please The Lobby first. It’s that simple.
The Zions control the Fourth Estate (all of mainstream mass media), the dominant think tanks, both houses of Congress, our schools, our libraries, as well as both political Parties, which includes the Israel-friendly, liberal left as well as the neocon right. That’s just about everything. Oh yeah, the banks. Don’t forget the money.
This is a dire situation.
Foremost American value: is it good for the Jews?
Here’s the link to Mr. Jatras’ article. https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/04/06/mikhail-octavian-trump.html
Fantastic piece Philip. Please keep up your efforts and Godspeed.
I think the Inclusion of Russia in the equation — as well as animus against Hungary and Poland — suggests that Israel is not central to the equation. Rather, it is EOJ or Empire of Judea. Its hegemony derives from a network of Jewish power all over the world from NY to LA to DC to Tel Aviv to London to Paris to Moscow to Rio to Capetown to etc. It is a truly global in scope and ambition. Israel is its Temple. NY is its bank. DC is its tanks and guns.
It’s like the British Empire was much bigger than Britain. The power was in the mastery of seas, the control of far-flung territories, access to resources and manpower(made to serve British overlords). One difference is that British Imperialism was proud of its power and bragged of its glory. In contrast, Judea is an Hidden Empire… which is all the more dangerous because Jewish power cowers behind gentile nations as fronts.
Suppose Israel were to vanish. Suppose a massive earthquake swallows both Israel and West Bank into the ground, and both are gone forever. So, will Neocons and etc. begin to act on the basis of what is good for America? No, they will still push their agenda because Jewish Power is not about one single place but a network of power dynamics all over the globe. After all, Judea had been operative long before Israel was created. It was powerful enough to push gentile nations toward helping Jews create Israel.
But the big question that must be asked is, “Why is there such lack of anti-war opposition from the Progs?” They were out in full force in 2003. Where are they now? Why are progs so silent now or even enthusiastically support of neo-imperialism? Why were they so silent when Obama carried out attacks that destroyed Libya? When he aided terrorists in Syria? When he messed up Ukraine?
Well, most progs are idiots into TV culture, just like most conzos, so most of them have no interest in world affairs. But what about the Prog elites who are well-educated and know what’s happening in the world? Partly, it was because Obama as Prez was a ‘historic black president’, so he had to be made to look good. Symbolism trumped real lives. So, never mind all those dead Libyans. More important was the Idolatry of Obama. Maybe it might have been somewhat different if John McCain or Mitt Romney were president.
But I think the bigger factor is the rise of Homomania and the the total PC-ization of Deep State and Military. There was a time when the Left perceived Deep State and Military, rightly or wrongly, as mainly the bastion of Wasps, conservatives, right-wingers, and etc. But Deep State drank the PC kool-aid, and FBI is now about Diversity and MLK worship. And CIA and NSA work closely with proggy Silicon Valley. And the US military now allows open homos, trannies, and even women-in-combat. These changes were gradually gaining, but they accelerated and came to full fruition under Obama. Military turned homo, tranny, and feminist. And Deep State totally with Obama in waving homo flag. (Granted, core of the military still consists of conservative white men, but things are often judged by its branding than its substance.)
Homomania is especially important because it constitutes a neo-religion for the Progs. It’s not merely a support for ‘gay rights’ but a worship of Gay Rites. Homomania is now regarded as so holy that churches feel a need to associate with homo colors to feel blessed. It used to be that repentant homos went to Church to confess their sins. Now, churches seek benediction from the ‘rainbow’ angels who are into fecal penetration or tranny pud-chopping.
Homomania may have been most effective in turning Progs into pro-imperialist and pro-war devotees.
Consider Old Imperialism. It was about invading other lands, subjugating native folks, and plundering resources. Surely, the adventurers, profiteers, and materialists loved it. But many people didn’t feel good about it. After all, it’s not nice to invade and exploit other peoples. So, why did so many people in the West support imperialism? Because the West spun it as spreading God and Jesus to the heathens. Thus, the materialist was made spiritualist. And so, many people, from elites to masses, felt a moral imperative to support imperialism.
With the decline of Christianity, the West no longer had a spiritual rationale to unleash neo-imperialism around the world. 9/11 gave an opening because the US was attacked. People still can support revenge. But vengeful emotions eventually burn out.
In contrast, the missionary or crusading passions are eternal. That was why Christianity or Islam was so useful over many centuries in justifying wars and invasions. It provided moral and spiritual makeover and uplift to material conquests and plunders.
9/11 justified the invasion of Afghanistan and War on Terror in the eyes of most Americans. But vengeful feelings don’t last forever. After all, both US and USSR patched things up with Germany and Japan after WWII. Bury the hatchet and let bygones be bygones.
In contrast, crusading spirit keeps burning.
Because West is dominated by prog elites and proggy industries, Neo-Imperialism must have them on-board as an enthused support system. But why would they support US militarism if they just regard it as naked aggression and warmongering? Most people, progs and conzos, would not feel good about supporting mere aggression. But what if there were a neo-religion that could captivate the Prog community? What if they came to see it as the Highest Good, something to spread all over the world? What if it could define their sense of Us versus Them? The good ‘us’ are those who are part of this new faith. The evil ‘them’ are those who resist it. It’s like Christians once divided the world between Christian folks and Heathens. Onward Christian soldiers to bash Heathens and convert them. And Muslims divided the world between the servants of Allah and the Infidels.
In the decadent West, the neo-religion came to be Homomania, and Jews promoted it through massive parades, ‘rainbow’ colors, entertainment, TV commercials, cucked out politicians, pathologization of opposition as ‘homophobic’, and movies & music videos. Also, Pop Culture was mixed with PC. It used to be that people went to rock concerts just to have a good time. Jews understood that the mindless masses are most vulnerable to brainwashing in a place of rapturous emotions. It’s like how Televangelists take advantage of the crowd through spectacle, hollering, and/or hysteria. Imagine you’re screaming and shouting at a rock concert with 10,000s of fans and fireworks go off displaying homo colors. Everyone is screaming his mind off, and you are carried along with mass passion. You come to associate rapturous quasi-transcendent emotions with homo colors. Of course, fecal penetration and pud-cutting have nothing to do with the rainbow, but the mind is associative, like in the Pavlovian trick with dog, bell, and food.
Anyway, the spread of Homomania, especially in Obama yrs, instilled Progs with a new missionary zeal. It is to homo-genize the world. Without Homomania, most Americans would never have become so anti-Russian. It did the trick because the media said “We holy worshipers of Homomania” versus “Those evil reactionary homophobic Russkies whose idea of religion is creepy and discredited Christianity, ewwwwww.”
Anti-Russian hatred reached new heights due to the Homomaniacal Factor. If Old Cold Warriors hated the Soviets for being Godless commies, the New Cold Warriors hate Russians for being Homoless Christians. And how did Hillary Clinton praise Israel? She said it is so wonderful because it has one of the biggest homo parades in the world.
So, when progs hear about Russia aiding Syria, they think of an evil Homoless empire aiding a regime that protects creepy Christian minority. In contrast, Israel and US are justified in bashing Syria because they are Homomaniacal. US military has open homos. (To be sure, Russian military also has homos, but Russia doesn’t worship Homo-ness. And it doesn’t allow Red Square to be overrun by Homo whoopsy-doopsers and NO ‘gay marriage’.) Even if people don’t discuss it in such terms, I think many Progs subconsciously feel that way. They see the New Cold War as between the Homo-worshiping West and Homo-denying Russia and allies.
Progs are said to be ‘liberal’ and ‘secular’, but one doesn’t need a real religion to feel religious about something. Communism was said to be ‘materialist’ and ‘scientific’ but it was essentially a religion with its sacred canon, messiahs and prophets, and demigods. If anyone rationally critiqued Stalin or Mao, he would have ended up like heretics in the Middle Ages.
Likewise, today’s Progs are neo-religious. They worship ideas like ‘diversity’ or ‘inclusion’. They worship MLK and the Magic Negro or the Mandingo and the Negro dong, like in the movie GET OUT. They worship Homos and the ‘rainbow’ color.
Jews also push Shoah as religion, but the problem is it’s too much of a bummer, especially in the Age of Hedonism and Narcissism. In the Age of American Idol, who wants to think about people who were killed in death camps? Shoah may instill guilt but not much in the way of enthusiasm. After all, Christianity’s appeal wasn’t just about the death of Christ. It was also about His Resurrection and Happy Easter and Merry Christmas and all that. It has a tragic side but also triumphant side. But can anyone imagine saying ‘Happy Holocaust Day’? Maybe if Jews are cleverer, they would come up with a new concept that commemorates the ‘resurrection’ of Jews from the Shoah, something that can be celebrated, indeed even an occasion for giving gifts, especially from gentiles to Jews.
Anyway, in contrast to Shoah-as-religion, Homomania-as-religion is so fun. It’s about homo ‘angels’ of rapture parading down streets, celebrating with wild abandon, and making everyone feel ‘Hollywood-ish’ in his participation in spectacle. It’s like circus-as-faith.
Also, whereas not every nation has Jews, every nation has its share of homos, and Homomania says they must be liberated, supported, and made to lead those nations.
As such, Homomania is great for spreading the power of Judea. Jews can reach out to homos in every nation, favor and fund them, and push them into seats of power. And then, these grateful and vain homos will serve Judea than their own people.
Homos are so holy that even Trump justified his ‘Muslim Ban’ on account of the need to protect homos from terrorists.
Even in 2003, most progs didn’t associate the US military with something holy. They saw the military as a killing machine, an instrument of ‘Christian-fascist’ George W. Bush. BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN divided the nation. It wasn’t universally acclaimed.
But under Obama, the homo-ization of the military changed how progs perceived American Power. And the fact that the Deep State was so chummy with a black president convinced Progs that CIA, FBI, NSA, and etc were really on their side, something they would not have believed during Bush yrs or even Clinton yrs.
What a masterstroke by the Jews who understand the Politics of Psychology. Homomania was concocted to be the new christianity or Queertianity. It came to be quasi-worshiped by Progs. Even in protests and rallies unrelated to homos, many activists arrive waving homo colors as if doing so bestows blessing on whatever they are promoting. So, we see homo colors mixed with BLM. We see homo colors at Illegal Immigrant rallies. It’s as if every group now feels that their movement will get more traction and sympathy IF it’s associated with homo colors. It’s like Christians in the past used to associate everything with the Crucifix.
So, unless progs break out of the spell of this phony perverse satanic pseudo-religion, the Deep State can do a lot of damage. With so many prog elites and masses associating US power with spread of Holy Homomania, the neo-imperialists can do a lot of damage. Their evil ambitions will be shrouded with holy homo colors.
Even though the US is the force for evil in the world like Stephen Lendmen’s article says, American progs think they have homo-god on their side against evil Russia that won’t worship the Holy Homo.
http://stephenlendman.org/2018/04/russia-v-america-good-v-pure-evil-geopolitically/
The problem with the uneven distribution of wealth in the world is not what rich people consume, there is a limit to spending money for oneself.
The problem is the political power of money.
With globalisation and free movement of capital the power of money increased, political power descreased.
The USA always was a moneycracy, read the diaries of Harold L Ickes.
But since approx 2000 the whole west was moneycracised.
This is best seen right now in Hungary, where Soros tries to topple the democratically elected government.
The EU is his tool.
So the tail does not wag the dog, the dog wags its tail, in fact, the dog bites.
But the other dogs resist.
In 1933 there was the jewish war declaration on Germany, 1993 PNAC by AEI, the jewish war declaration on Russia and China.
Three tiers of causes of wars in the ME (from another thread):
http://www.unz.com/article/tracing-the-rush-to-war/#comment-2291549
Well, Phil, just because this all is likely to get us blown to kingdom-come, doesn’t mean we can’t have a laugh at at it…
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2018/04/17/demons-anonymous-2/
After-all, didn’t that yellow rag misnomered ‘the reader’s digest’ claim ‘laughter is the best medicine’ ?
"A LARGE explosion has been heard in the Israeli held area of Golan Heights near the Syrian border immediately after an airstrike hit several Syrian bases, it has been reported.
It comes immediately after Syrian state TV confirmed an airstrike hit had hit several bases. Syria state television has confirmed its air defences are repelling attacks in the country’s Homs region."
'EXPLOSION' at ISRAELI held area of Golan Heights near Syria border
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/947055/Syria-Israel-attack-explosion-airstrike-Golan-Heights-USA-UK-France-Iran-Russia
Belgian news I consider the most objective I can watch, with my language knowledge.
A few days ago two political scientists debated Syria, they agreed that the west has lost the war west of the Euphrates.
But, said one of them timidly, ‘there is a small country in the ME that will never accept that Assad stays in power’.
So somehow this small country will do anything to prevent peace in Syria.
Maybe just some revolution in the USA can bring peace.
That was a fateful decision in 92, Pat is the greatest President America never had.
In spite of Trump craven capitulation, they're still trying to do him in.
A great Tim Kelly and Jay Dyer podcast about Syria and how this is all just part of a plan to purge all lands around Israel of native inhabitants in order to create Eretz Israel, their real goal since long before they started the world wars.
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/tkelly6785757/episodes/2018-04-14T19_53_02-07_00
Mr. Giraldi is speaking up for survival. If there is a catastrophic war and some of us survive, I know who we’ll be blaming for it.
I don't think the American people are on board with putting hundreds of thousands of "boots on the ground" in Syria to take out Assad...which is what it would take to complete such an "operation" of 'taking out Assad'.
I know the Israelis aren't publicly willing to put "boots on the ground"...for virtually anything outside of Gaza, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.
How many Israeli "boots" were officially "on the ground" in Iraq?
Going to war with Syria is not going to be easy. This would be a lot worse than Iraq...it would even be worse than Vietnam. This kind of "operation" would not only be catastrophic for the US, the American people, and the US economy, it could literally lead to a WWIII type situation.
I just hope the American people aren't that gullible and stupid.
They are.
Israel failed to sink USS Liberty, but Zionists did sink Truth in Journalism. Truth RIP.
American Politics and Journalism are a sunken ship in which there’s no honest soul left alive to speak truth to Jewish Power.
Any power, without criticism, grows corrupt. This is why communist regimes all failed. It is why Nazi power went insane. No one to criticize Hitler.
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=10458Responsibility for WW2
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=7544Who started bombing civilians first:Germany or Great Britain
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=8172Operation Barbarossa Was A Preventive Attack
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=7999
Trump is fully on board with damn near anything Israel wants done in the ME, which will bring tears to his die-hard fans, who thought they were getting someone who was going to MAGA and stop these wasteful, illegal, idiotic ‘Wars for Wall Street and Israel.’
Trump was selected to be POTUS since the washed out whore Hillary had too much baggage. With Trump they had the ideal con artist who could and has gotten away with murder, with many more to come, but only if they’re non-Jews, or as were called GOYIM.
Trump reminds me of a deranged serial killer, the one who keeps taunting police with clues about his next victim.
The elephant in the room not discussed above, is the huge support for Israel by Russia as well, in fact a ‘Russo-Zionist’ axis –
To modify the favoured phrase of Unz writer Andrei ‘The Saker’ Raevsky, with his in fact false claims that Vladimir Putin is fighting ‘Anglo-Zionism’
Whilst Israel continues to bomb and attack Syrian territory in league with US-UK-France, killing Russia’s Iranian allies … Putin makes a new tech deal with Israel’s Viber as the official Russia gov choice company for ‘safe’ communication – LOL – whilst Putin crushes and blocks a Russian-founded IT rival to WhatsApp, Telegram, to make room for Putin’s Israeli friends
About 20% of those Israeli soldiers shooting Palestinian children and protestors, are essentially Russians, many of them Christian Orthodox with an alleged ‘Jewish ancestor’ … no big objections from Putin about the Russians involved in the massacre of Palestinians, imported by Israel in the 1990s to be Israel’s military ‘tough guys’, rougher than the now-soft Tel Aviv Israeli ‘soyboys’
In Russia, Putin has sponsored the Mossad-tied Chabad wing of Jewish religious life, helping push aside the old non-Zionist religious Jews, as Israel Shamir has noted … Shamir and Anatoly Karlin both indicating they are ‘puzzled’ by these and similar actions
The pro-Putin faker ‘the Saker’ is actually trying to distract us from what appears to be more truly an Anglo-Russo-Zionist cabal, playing both ‘sides’ of what is a very bloody game
As indeed it always was, a game of the ‘Best Enemy Money Can Buy’ as Antony Sutton showed was true of the old Soviet Union, getting US tech transferred to it thru Israel and other conduits, in the 1950s-60s-70s
Western stooge Yeltsin appointed Putin … It was perhaps Putin’s mission to build Russia up – so it could be the nation-state ‘enemy’ again … Despite all the alleged ‘threats’ from the West, Putin and Russian media even today, still pull their punches on a wide variety of key matters, from the crimes of Nato to the crimes of Israel … Israel bombs Syria and kills Syrians and Iranians, and Putin then makes a security-endangering tech deal with the Israeli bombers … that is ultra-key data to grok for anyone trying to understand the world today
Vladimir Putin and ‘Putin’s rabbi’, Berel Lazar of Chabad
Hello Brabantian,
Your comment added a flesh & bone reality to my greatest fear about the Putin government's "unspeakable" relationship with Israeli Likud and consequently, Neoconservative (ZUS) Jews.
For me, such situation provokes a realization that the only countries who, in the long run, actually obstruct the creation of a Jewish-centered world order are targets, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran.
Thanks, Brabantian, and before closing, I want to discuss your sentence, below.
"Putin makes a new tech deal with Israel’s Viber as the official Russia gov choice company for ‘safe’ communication – LOL – whilst Putin crushes and blocks a Russian-founded IT rival to WhatsApp, Telegram, to make room for Putin’s Israeli friends"
A percentage of Americans familiar with Christopher Bollyn's book "Solving 9/11," are aware about Israeli companies having control of ZUS airline and critical military response-communications on September 11, 2001. Putin (and Trump) knows this to be true!
A question. Given Russian government contract with Viber, looks like President Putin has no fear of Israelis making communications UNSAFE in the Motherland?
Thanks again, very much!
So what's actually in Putin's mind? Is he really fear of Israel? for what?
Appreciate the fact that you continue to stand, Dr. Giraldi.
the whirlwind of nonsense being thrown out to distract from the intended agenda of opening borders and regime change for Israel or capital markets — just drums on unabated. One hoped that this President would stand — but that seems unlikely.\
One think I will say for Mr. Bannon — when he said the president was done and the agenda he stood for he meant it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rtrR__ar6g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHBiT6eJaQQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrtuBas3Ipw
a. Jews got themselves another way to save US taxpayers money!
Oh, thank you thank you thank you!
b. (nb. the author is a fellow at “IPT.” What is IPT?
c. How about a “Taylor Act” to stop subsidizing genocide-state Israel?
Compare:
1. U.S. economic aid to Israel – paid for by your tax dollars – averages, for starters, $4 billion a year.
2. There are ~6.5 million Jews in Israel. Andrew Bacevich wrote a few weeks ago that wars in MENA will cost $7 trillion.
EACH AND EVERY JEW IN ISRAEL HAS RECEIVED OVER ONE MILLION AMERICAN TAXPAYER DOLLARS.
Israel and the dual citizen ziocons control the U.S. gov and have for decades and the proof is that Israel did 911 and got away with it and attacked the USS LIBERTY and got away with that and in addition too many other acts of subversion to list as it would fill a book.
The ziocons are satanists and the wars they have pushed America into are a sacrifice to their ruler and lord satan. The ziocons are destroying America.
What an excellent article: short, to the point and fact filled.
Trump has betrayed his Paleocon supporters who thought when they voted for him he would end crazy Middle East interventions and, specifically, not get involved in Syria. Time to find a Republican or independent to run against him in 2020.
I note that Ran Paul is opposed to Trump’s picks for DCI and Sec of State….
http://www.eurasiafuture.com/2018/04/01/the-massacre-of-palestinians-makes-a-mockery-of-the-insolent-us-gun-control-debate/
The Massacre of Palestinians Makes a Mockery of the Insolent US Gun Control Debate
Parkland gets help from Israeli trauma specialists
http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/parkland/florida-school-shooting/fl-florida-schools-shooting-israel-trauma-specialists-20180301-story.html
Lol, Israel’s Shin Bet created Hamas to counter the PLO and secular leftist Arabs. They thought that having truculent zealots in the fray would scuttle any peace plans. Now they’re kvetching about Hamas. Pray that these monsters find the peace of Christ so we don’t have WWIII and a nuclear annihilation.
Fr. Denis Fahey, The Kingship of Christ (Regina Publ., Dublin, 1953), p. 60:
P. 65:
https://archive.org/details/FaheyDenisTheKingshipOfChrist_201603
American Politics and Journalism are a sunken ship in which there's no honest soul left alive to speak truth to Jewish Power.
Any power, without criticism, grows corrupt. This is why communist regimes all failed. It is why Nazi power went insane. No one to criticize Hitler.
“Nazi Power” never went insane. The crimes of the three jew-stooges (Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin) were projected on to them by absurd and rigged trials that allowed confessions extracted after testicle crushing, allowed affadavits from jewish “death camp gassing survivors”, disallowed discovery or cross examination by the defense, and numerous other travesties of justice. Not to mention the constant lies about Katyn forest where all the prosecution knew the truth but accepted the lies anyway. No one even mentioned how the three jew-stooges had Sikorsky assassinated in Gibraltar after the Polish government in exile discovered the extent of the jewish-bolshevic lies.
Herzl, Weismann, and the Rothchilds had planned from the beginning of the 20th century not to merely eradicate the Christian and Moslem populations of Palestine, they were planning Eratz Israel from the Nile to the Euphrates from the very first Jewish world congresses. Both world wars are the product of this disregard for the humanity that they profess to cherish but in fact despise. The execution of the Morgentau plan in 1945 and the deliberate murder of far more Germans than died during the war is also ample evidence of the how evil these murderers of the German race were and still are. We are also still waiting for the pedogate shoe to fall, which will involve them the same way as #metoo.
The Israel-firster yids are of course the core problem, but the fuel that allows it to flourish is the stupid American who is more concerned with roundball and the latest gizmo feature for their cars and phones than the foreign policy of their government. The typical butt-scratching American pauses just long enough to bleat what they heard on cable news.
American citizens tend to follow along with the basic patterns and proclivities, the prejudices and hatreds and greed and covetousness and sense of overwhelming moral superiority, of WASP culture.
And because WASP culture was born of the Judaizing heresy Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, WASP culture is a full bore self-righteous war machine for Israel.
ISRAEL in 2009 used white phosphorus as it rained down from the sky on a defenseless civilian population.
I don’t recall the MSM or Congress objecting then.
Lets not forget about V.P. Pence when talking about the Israeli dream team.
G.O.P. Pollster Withdraws From Role Advising Both Pence and Haley
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/16/us/politics/pence-haley-jon-lerner.html
“The Republican pollster who had planned to split time advising both Vice President Mike Pence and the United Nations ambassador, Nikki R. Haley, on national security issues withdrew from the dual role on Sunday night…
and
The move by the veteran strategist, Jon Lerner, who has no national security background, came two days after President Trump learned of the unusual time-sharing plan between Mr. Pence and Ms. Haley. ..
and
Mr. Lerner will continue in his role advising Ms. Haley and, one White House official said, continue to informally advise the Pence team.
and
Mr. Lerner has been a close adviser to Ms. Haley since her successful 2010 run for governor in South Carolina. When Ms. Haley was selected for the United Nations role, she insisted that Mr. Lerner join her as her deputy..
So Pence, after searching far and wide, decided that a Republican strategist and pollster with no foreign policy experience (and a never-Trumper to boot) is his best choice as national security advisor. Wonder where he got that idea? And Haley decided that this was an appropriate choice for her deputy at the UN.
Somehow this doesn’t pass the smell test. Perhaps a clue as to his qualifications is provided by McClatchy:
“Associates of Lerner, a devout Jew, say his ethical and religious principles are as important to him as his conservative political beliefs.
So faithful is Lerner to Judaism that he never works on Sabbath.”
This is, after all, how they roll.
"If he had, Congress would have approved in less than a day, by nearly 100%."https://www.c-span.org/video/?444150-3/washington-journal-representative-john-garamendi-d-ca-discusses-us-military-action-syriaGaramendi seems either persuaded or unconcerned that no solid evidence links Assad to the alleged chemical attacks; he "don't need no stinkin' evidence, Assad done it."But the most intriguing thing he said was that "Nikki Haley made certain declarations at the UN, and Trump contradicted them!"--
Bob Corker will introduce a bill that will give the president authority to engage in military action, constrained by the requirement that it be renewed by Congress every four years.NOTE THAT this is different from a DECLARATION of war; an AUMF is actually an abrogation of Congress's responsibility.One would think that a genuine, congressionally-debated resolution to declare war would work step-wise through classic, liberal standards for Just War:
O/T: Thought this may be of interest to some.
Israel advocacy groups demand questionable changes to Virginia textbooks…
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/israel-advocacy-groups-demand-questionable-changes-to-virginia-textbooks-reports-irmep-300630430.html
History? — we don’t need no stinkin’ history.
This is how they roll.
Zionist brainwashing is the central problem. The film "Occupation of the American Mind" depicts the [successful] Jewish strategy to deceive Americans into their support of Israel.
Purging the word 'occupation' from textbooks is significant in the propaganda war. It's how they roll, indeed.
We only need what is acceptable to Jew.
Flowing with the NYT motto: "Only That Which is Acceptable to Jew."
Long term, the US bombing Syria is not good for Israel. Israel in bed with the House of Saud only proves that Israel is as amorally vicious as its worst detractors assert.
And again I must declare that the US is doing what comes naturally to WASP culture. First, WASP culture has always been self-righteously imperialistic. You don’t build the largest empire in world history by honestly negotiating disputes and being judicious to practice historic Christian Just War. You build that empire upon which the sun never sets by doing and being the virtual opposite.
Second, as Anglo-Saxon Puritanism was a Judaizing heresy, WASP culture was certain to develop into the hardcore pro-Jewish horror it is now revealed to be. That our leaders would be tickled pink to see American Gentiles die so that Israel can have whatever it wants is the logical fruit of Archetypal WASP Oliver Cromwell making alliance with Jews, allowing them to re-enter England legally and granting them special rights and privileges, precisely so he would have the money to keep warring against non-WASP cultures native to the British Isles – indeed, to keep warring against Christendom.
You cannot solve the Jewish problem without also solving the WASP problem.
The ziocons are satanists and the wars they have pushed America into are a sacrifice to their ruler and lord satan. The ziocons are destroying America.
Decades? More like Centuries. The peacenik American icon, Henry Ford, took on the vile bloodthirsty jooies in an attempt to prevent WWI…….Ole Henry was crushed like a bug under a truck tire. The peacenik American icon, Charles Lindbergh, took on the vile bloodthirsty jooies in an attempt to prevent WW2……Ole Charlie was quickly smeared and banned from public life. This is all settled law. Americans are a naturally subservient lot and will never willingly remove the jooie dog collar………
THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION lay out the satanic Zionist plan for a Zionist NWO, also reco The Committee of 300 by John Coleman, it can be had on amazon.com.
There’s no reason to think the US will stop at Syria. A look at the history of the US demonstrates that it has been roaming the world for many years now and engaging in warfare against one country after another. It appears to be a part of the very nature of the US system. After Syria, where next? You know there will be a next one, right? And after that, where?
The vast majority of people in any nation do not spend any amount of time trying to discern if their nation and its deep culture (the one its Elites reflect naturally) are morally correct or even non-harmful to its own people.
American citizens tend to follow along with the basic patterns and proclivities, the prejudices and hatreds and greed and covetousness and sense of overwhelming moral superiority, of WASP culture.
And because WASP culture was born of the Judaizing heresy Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, WASP culture is a full bore self-righteous war machine for Israel.
Agree, I was referring to Israel in the decades comment, you are right in the Zionists have controlled America from the start.
THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION lay out the satanic Zionist plan for a Zionist NWO, also reco The Committee of 300 by John Coleman, it can be had on amazon.com.
G.O.P. Pollster Withdraws From Role Advising Both Pence and Haley
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/16/us/politics/pence-haley-jon-lerner.html
"The Republican pollster who had planned to split time advising both Vice President Mike Pence and the United Nations ambassador, Nikki R. Haley, on national security issues withdrew from the dual role on Sunday night...
and
The move by the veteran strategist, Jon Lerner, who has no national security background, came two days after President Trump learned of the unusual time-sharing plan between Mr. Pence and Ms. Haley. ..
and
Mr. Lerner will continue in his role advising Ms. Haley and, one White House official said, continue to informally advise the Pence team.
and
Mr. Lerner has been a close adviser to Ms. Haley since her successful 2010 run for governor in South Carolina. When Ms. Haley was selected for the United Nations role, she insisted that Mr. Lerner join her as her deputy..
So Pence, after searching far and wide, decided that a Republican strategist and pollster with no foreign policy experience (and a never-Trumper to boot) is his best choice as national security advisor. Wonder where he got that idea? And Haley decided that this was an appropriate choice for her deputy at the UN.
Somehow this doesn't pass the smell test. Perhaps a clue as to his qualifications is provided by McClatchy:
"Associates of Lerner, a devout Jew, say his ethical and religious principles are as important to him as his conservative political beliefs.
So faithful is Lerner to Judaism that he never works on Sabbath."
This is, after all, how they roll.
California congressman John Garamendi on C Span this morning, complained that Trump failed to ask Congress before bombing Syria.
“If he had, Congress would have approved in less than a day, by nearly 100%.”
https://www.c-span.org/video/?444150-3/washington-journal-representative-john-garamendi-d-ca-discusses-us-military-action-syria
Garamendi seems either persuaded or unconcerned that no solid evidence links Assad to the alleged chemical attacks; he “don’t need no stinkin’ evidence, Assad done it.”
But the most intriguing thing he said was that “Nikki Haley made certain declarations at the UN, and Trump contradicted them!”
–
Bob Corker will introduce a bill that will give the president authority to engage in military action, constrained by the requirement that it be renewed by Congress every four years.
NOTE THAT this is different from a DECLARATION of war; an AUMF is actually an abrogation of Congress’s responsibility.
One would think that a genuine, congressionally-debated resolution to declare war would work step-wise through classic, liberal standards for Just War:
The UN Charter is supreme law of the land under Constitution Article VI Clause 2, equivalent to federal statute under the Supreme Court's The Paquete Habana decision. The binding legal constraints are UN Charter Articles 2(4) and 51. That means the US may use strictly proportional and necessary force only in individual or collective self defense, only with UNSC authorization and under UNSC supervision by putting its forces at the disposal of the UNSC. There is no provision for withdrawal from the UN Charter. Congress has agreed that it cannot amend that law.
Just war is Brennan's attempt to end-run the law. Brennan pushed it when he was trying to disguise his sub rosa conversion to Islam by having his domesticated Mockingbird journalists compare him to a priest. That made him seem sort of Catholic because he gets to drop the names of saints like Augustine and Thomas Aquinas. But just war is bullshit. It's CIA doubletalk.
To modify the favoured phrase of Unz writer Andrei ‘The Saker’ Raevsky, with his in fact false claims that Vladimir Putin is fighting 'Anglo-Zionism'
Whilst Israel continues to bomb and attack Syrian territory in league with US-UK-France, killing Russia's Iranian allies ... Putin makes a new tech deal with Israel's Viber as the official Russia gov choice company for 'safe' communication - LOL - whilst Putin crushes and blocks a Russian-founded IT rival to WhatsApp, Telegram, to make room for Putin's Israeli friends
About 20% of those Israeli soldiers shooting Palestinian children and protestors, are essentially Russians, many of them Christian Orthodox with an alleged 'Jewish ancestor' ... no big objections from Putin about the Russians involved in the massacre of Palestinians, imported by Israel in the 1990s to be Israel's military 'tough guys', rougher than the now-soft Tel Aviv Israeli 'soyboys'
In Russia, Putin has sponsored the Mossad-tied Chabad wing of Jewish religious life, helping push aside the old non-Zionist religious Jews, as Israel Shamir has noted ... Shamir and Anatoly Karlin both indicating they are 'puzzled' by these and similar actions
The pro-Putin faker 'the Saker' is actually trying to distract us from what appears to be more truly an Anglo-Russo-Zionist cabal, playing both 'sides' of what is a very bloody game
As indeed it always was, a game of the 'Best Enemy Money Can Buy' as Antony Sutton showed was true of the old Soviet Union, getting US tech transferred to it thru Israel and other conduits, in the 1950s-60s-70s
Western stooge Yeltsin appointed Putin ... It was perhaps Putin's mission to build Russia up - so it could be the nation-state 'enemy' again ... Despite all the alleged 'threats' from the West, Putin and Russian media even today, still pull their punches on a wide variety of key matters, from the crimes of Nato to the crimes of Israel ... Israel bombs Syria and kills Syrians and Iranians, and Putin then makes a security-endangering tech deal with the Israeli bombers ... that is ultra-key data to grok for anyone trying to understand the world today
Vladimir Putin and 'Putin's rabbi', Berel Lazar of Chabad
https://www.telesurtv.net/__export/1406828357246/sites/telesur/img/multimedia/2014/07/31/vladimir_putin_rabino_rusos.jpg
Brabantian wrote The elephant in the room not discussed above, is the huge support for Israel by Russia as well, in fact a ‘Russo-Zionist’ axis –”
Hello Brabantian,
Your comment added a flesh & bone reality to my greatest fear about the Putin government’s “unspeakable” relationship with Israeli Likud and consequently, Neoconservative (ZUS) Jews.
For me, such situation provokes a realization that the only countries who, in the long run, actually obstruct the creation of a Jewish-centered world order are targets, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran.
Thanks, Brabantian, and before closing, I want to discuss your sentence, below.
“Putin makes a new tech deal with Israel’s Viber as the official Russia gov choice company for ‘safe’ communication – LOL – whilst Putin crushes and blocks a Russian-founded IT rival to WhatsApp, Telegram, to make room for Putin’s Israeli friends”
A percentage of Americans familiar with Christopher Bollyn’s book “Solving 9/11,” are aware about Israeli companies having control of ZUS airline and critical military response-communications on September 11, 2001. Putin (and Trump) knows this to be true!
A question. Given Russian government contract with Viber, looks like President Putin has no fear of Israelis making communications UNSAFE in the Motherland?
Thanks again, very much!
Dr. Giraldi wrote:
True enough, but not the whole story.
Jews are raising up a whole new generation to carry on the subversion of USA (and other nations).
Following one strand of that tangled web:
On Apr 5, 2018 Michael Pregent moderated a panel at Hudson Institute to discuss the future of JCPOA. Panelists included grisly eminence Michael Ledeen, Michaela Dodge, Richard Goldberg, and Oubai Shahbandar.
https://www.hudson.org/events/1539-the-future-of-the-jcpoa-implications-for-the-u-s-its-allies-and-adversaries42018
Pregent makes the rounds of anti-Iran anti-Muslim venues in DC, including appearances at a small Catholic-linked outfit in McLean, VA, the Westminster Institute. http://www.westminster-institute.org/events/
Of most interest here are Dodge and Goldberg: both are under 40. Dodge, who appeared to be with child, is an unabashed, holocaust-blinkered Russophobic zionist ideologue, an unpleasant combination in someone preparing for motherhood.
Goldberg has what appears to have had extensive professional experiences for one so young. His present gig as a colleague of Ledeen’s at Foundation for Defense of Democracy seems to be a come-down –
THEN,
In each of his positions in Illinois or US government, Goldberg lists as his significant accomplishments measures that benefit Israel by punishing Iran or other states that might curb Israel’s expansionist and murderous ambitions.
In US House of Representatives:
–> Goldberg spearheaded oversight initiatives related to U.S. assistance to the Palestinian Authority, UNRWA, Lebanon, Egypt and UN peacekeeping in southern Lebanon.
–> Goldberg was instrumental in the deployment of a U.S. missile defense radar to the Negev Desert – the first-ever full-time deployment of U.S. forces in Israel.
In US Senate:
–> Goldberg was a leading architect of the toughest sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran.
–> Goldberg was the lead Republican negotiator for three rounds of sanctions targeting the Central Bank of Iran, the SWIFT financial messaging service and entire sectors of the Iranian economy.
–> Goldberg drafted and negotiated legislation promoting human rights and democracy in Iran, including sanctions targeting entities that provide the Iranian regime with the tools of repression. His Iran sanctions work was featured in the book “The Iran Wars.”
In Illinois governor’s office:
–> Goldberg spearheaded the first-ever state legislation to divest public pension funds from companies engaged in boycotts of Israel, which sparked a nationwide initiative in state capitols around America. https://will.illinois.edu/news/story/proxy-wars-meet-the-rauner-aide-driving-democrats-crazy
Don’t know much about Michaela Dodge’s background, but Goldberg is a graduate of Schechter Jewish Day School, a network of Jewish-run primary and secondary schools in the US whose website boasts first and foremost, support for and loyalty to Israel. https://schechter.schoolforms.org
—-
After watching most of the truly scary first video Jon Baptist posted at #8 http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/whose-wars/#comment-2291697 , the realization that Jews have networks all over the USA to raise up and put in position contra-American, pro-Israel ideologues like Goldberg; simultaneously further eroding American taxpayer-supported schools (as well as private schools, btw: my Catholic high school is now fully on board with Jewish-produced “holocaust education”) by censoring taxpayer-supported public school textbooks —
http://www.israellobby.org/ICS/default.asp
promoting, even legislating for “holocaust education” in US public schools
Maloney Hopes to Increase & Better Holocaust Education Across US
https://maloney.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/maloney-hopes-to-increase-better-holocaust-education-across-us
(wtf is going on with you Irishmen, btw)
My posting @37 is in reference to the latest foray by ICS to whitewash history. As this zionization of schools continues unabated, being but one thread of a multifaceted assault by jewish power, it brings to mind a quote attributed to an aide of Karl Rove in reference to the 'reality-based community':
"'That's not the way the world really works anymore,' ...'We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality—judiciously, as you will—we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors...and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do'.
It seems this is an apt description of the current state of affairs vis-a-vis jewish power. We are studying what they do while they are creating 'new realities'.
I’d like to remind conspiracy theorists of Occam’s razor. There are two explanations for recent US actions: 1) the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity; 2) Israeli tail successfully wags the US dog because the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity. Obviously, the first explanation involves fewer assumptions. Thus, it is more plausible than the second.
Explanation #4: the fact that there are more explanations than the two proffered by the degenerated AnonFromTN means his/her razor is dulled beyond regeneration therefore argument does not cut ice.
http://mearsheimer.uchicago.edu/pdfs/IsraelLobby.pdf
Bottomline: explanation 2 is largely correct, the tail is wagging the dog, pro Israel donors are better organized and have bottomless pockets, either to promote "unfriendly" politicos (to Rouhani's Iran, Assad's Syria and Saddam's Iraq) or to promote the opponents to the ones that have noticed the Lobby's stranglehold and oppose or don't favour enough belligerent US policies towards said ME countries and its leaders.
Are you trying to obscure - with the use of the term "US elites" which is usually understood as "WASPs" - who the real promoters (Jewish lobby) of the US military interventions and belligerent positions towards the enemies of Israel are?
How about helping Israel if and only if an actual WMD hits one of their cities with clear and indisputable damage & mass casualties. Until then, they can fend for themselves.
A young female knocks Ted Bundy into a snake pit you give a hand so that he can continue raping, butchering, killing?
They claim they can take care of themselves.
Let them" fend for themselves" forever.
The True Cost of Parasite Israel
Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far beyond the official numbers.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/
Fighting Israel's Wars
How the United States military has become Zionized
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/fighting-israels-wars/
Pandering to Israel Has Got to Stop
Pledges of loyalty to Israel are un-American
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comments
America's Jews Are Driving America's Wars
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/americas-jews-are-driving-americas-wars/#comment-2012898
www.codoh.com
I think that's being too soft on Israel. How about letting them fend for themselves even in the case of a WMD attack after we withdraw all protection and aid and they have to face the vengeance of their neighbors? My view is that Israel should be made to repay every dollar of aid they've received from the US from the time their shitty little country was illegally formed until the present day.
Israel has been an enemy of the US from the first. It's time they were cut off totally.
I don't think the American people are on board with putting hundreds of thousands of "boots on the ground" in Syria to take out Assad...which is what it would take to complete such an "operation" of 'taking out Assad'.
I know the Israelis aren't publicly willing to put "boots on the ground"...for virtually anything outside of Gaza, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.
How many Israeli "boots" were officially "on the ground" in Iraq?
Going to war with Syria is not going to be easy. This would be a lot worse than Iraq...it would even be worse than Vietnam. This kind of "operation" would not only be catastrophic for the US, the American people, and the US economy, it could literally lead to a WWIII type situation.
I just hope the American people aren't that gullible and stupid.
The American public is purposely kept unaware through Zionist/Jew influence on the U.S. news media of Israel’s defiance of international laws, U.N. resolutions, and terrorist acts of murder against the Palestinians. Although Jews laugh when comments are made about their control of the U.S. news media, there is proof. How many U.S. citizens are aware of the Israeli attack on the U.S.N. Liberty? How many citizens are aware that Israel is providing arms support to ISIS and al Qaeda in Syria? How many have heard any person criticize Israel on national TV? How many are aware of the bills currently proposed in the U.S. Congress by Israel/Zionists to monetarily fine U.S. citizens’ speech that is critical of Israel and the proposed law that all U.S. school children must be taught about the holocaust of Jews during the 2nd World War? How many citizens are aware that every Israeli family of five has had $200,000 of U.S. tax dollars spent for them over the past 10 years? Of course this does not include the costs for aid to countries such as Egypt to keep a dictator in power there.
Explanation #3: AnonFromTN is degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity;
Explanation #4: the fact that there are more explanations than the two proffered by the degenerated AnonFromTN means his/her razor is dulled beyond regeneration therefore argument does not cut ice.
A racist dog such as the US government needs an equally Zionist racist tail to wag it. That the hearts of any of the 3 countries that participated in the criminal bombing of Syria should be bleeding for Syrian children is a lie no less blatant than the baseless accusation against the Syrian government for using chemicals in attacking a city that is being defeated. The variations of the WMD lies are endless, this last one being a repeat of the last. A lie because no such empathy is evident when it comes to Palestinian or Yemeni children. Or Iraqi, or Libyan or Vietnamese of Cambodian or Haitian or Laotian or Cambodian or Dominican or North Korean or Filipino or Black South African children. But the larger question will persist: when will Americans take their government back from the Zionist stranglehold? Not any time soon it would seem. When will the other non-Jewish minority groups comprising some 35% of the US population have a voice as powerful as that of the 1.4% Jewish population? Taking into account that not all Jewish people support Zionist Israel policies.
Keep punching, Phil, the blows are stinging.
nb. "Bombing the Syrian government hasn’t make the U.S. or any other country more secure, and it will likely weaken President Bashar al-Assad just enough to prolong Syria’s civil war and add to the suffering of the civilian population. "
"doesn't make" or "hasn't made" ?
It’s just an obvious typo, and is not in any way life threatening. No grammar lesson is required.
I regret having posted the comment; my intent was to express that the text had been read carefully; that Dr. Giraldi's work is supported and appreciated -- that 'we got your back.'
Like any razor, Occam’s razor needs to be handled with care – the idea is to cut superfluous assumptions, but not the factual observations themselves.
"A LARGE explosion has been heard in the Israeli held area of Golan Heights near the Syrian border immediately after an airstrike hit several Syrian bases, it has been reported.
It comes immediately after Syrian state TV confirmed an airstrike hit had hit several bases. Syria state television has confirmed its air defences are repelling attacks in the country’s Homs region."
'EXPLOSION' at ISRAELI held area of Golan Heights near Syria border
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/947055/Syria-Israel-attack-explosion-airstrike-Golan-Heights-USA-UK-France-Iran-Russia
Syrian commander blames Israel, U.S. for air defense false alarm
http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Syrian-commander-blames-Israel-US-for-air-defense-false-alarm-550066
Old Jew,
You make comment after comment telling us that we are stupid. Clearly you have no respect for us. Truly you hate us.
You tell us that when we see Israeli evil, we are not to believe our eyes. That we are to divert our eyes to some miss statement made by a Muslim. You mendaciously imply that the miss statement by the Muslim justifies the shooting of 2,000 defenseless Palestinians in the last weeks by you.
Hmm – tell us - you have been doing this for a long time now – looking at this article and its comments - how is it working?
Think Peace --- Do No Harm --- Maintain Hope --- Art
p.s. Old Jew -- make no mistake -- you have much Palestinian blood on your hands.
p.s. You are to be treated accordingly.
Explanation #4: the fact that there are more explanations than the two proffered by the degenerated AnonFromTN means his/her razor is dulled beyond regeneration therefore argument does not cut ice.
This is something both conspiracy theorists and State Department shills would agree on. The only difference is that the latter are paid (however little), whereas the former are just genuinely stupid.
Then why not use logic? Without massive US support Israel would fold pretty quickly. All its neighbors, nearest and farthest (like Turkey or Iran) are itching to destroy it in the most brutal way imaginable. Thus, if Israeli (or other Zionist) elites want to wag the US dog to their benefit, they would make sure that the dog does not self-destruct. The US actions in the last 20 or so years are self-destructive. Thus, the third possible explanation is that Israeli and Zionist elites are clinically stupid. I see no significant difference between it and the 1st explanation I listed. But you are welcome to count it as # 3.
apologies.
I regret having posted the comment; my intent was to express that the text had been read carefully; that Dr. Giraldi’s work is supported and appreciated — that ‘we got your back.’
"that Dr. Giraldi’s work is supported and appreciated — that ‘we got your back."
Hi S2C,
Since Russia apparently did not (wisely) retaliate for the Big 3 Western Zionist missile attack upon innocuous Syrian targets, I am beginning to wonder if President Basher Assad is assured at that Vladimir Putin really has his "back."
Today, Paul Craig Roberts reported that Russia did not retaliate because their "boots on the ground" did not suffer casualties.
Subsequently, Mr. Assad must (!) know where he stands with the Putin government and my greatest fear is that he's cooperating while trapped by west & east (semi-adverserial) Zionist billionaires who are in the difficult process of carving up Syria.
Likewise, I am left wondering about Iran's Rouhani, and who assuredly has his "back."
I know this comment is controversial, speculative, and I will remain at your "back" given a choice to not respond to this.
Thanks S2C!
Peace?!
Given the white christian monsters who travel with Bibles on their murderous rampages across the world… pfft.
Just like the fake Jews, they hide behind religion to get away with evil, and it has become pretty profitable too.
You're welcome.
Both have already had their 8 minutes of fame as fascist tools.
And it is not so terribly hard to guess the origin of that intelligence alluded to by our leaders; intelligence needed to verify the White Helmets’ already so-convincing video; intelligence so secret that its nature and source could not be divulged.
What, you didn’t guess? Let me give you a hint: “yellow cake”!
Help? Why?
A young female knocks Ted Bundy into a snake pit you give a hand so that he can continue raping, butchering, killing?
American Politics and Journalism are a sunken ship in which there's no honest soul left alive to speak truth to Jewish Power.
Any power, without criticism, grows corrupt. This is why communist regimes all failed. It is why Nazi power went insane. No one to criticize Hitler.
“It is why Nazi power went insane.”
So how did ‘Nazi power go insane’?
http://www.codoh.com
Did Britain initiate both world wars?
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=10458
Responsibility for WW2
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=7544
Who started bombing civilians first:Germany or Great Britain
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=8172
Operation Barbarossa Was A Preventive Attack
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=7999
Why help even then?
They claim they can take care of themselves.
Let them” fend for themselves” forever.
The True Cost of Parasite Israel
Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far beyond the official numbers.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/
Fighting Israel’s Wars
How the United States military has become Zionized
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/fighting-israels-wars/
Pandering to Israel Has Got to Stop
Pledges of loyalty to Israel are un-American
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comments
America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/americas-jews-are-driving-americas-wars/#comment-2012898
http://www.codoh.com
Israel advocacy groups demand questionable changes to Virginia textbooks...
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/israel-advocacy-groups-demand-questionable-changes-to-virginia-textbooks-reports-irmep-300630430.html History? -- we don't need no stinkin' history.
This is how they roll.
Thank you, and not O/T at all.
Zionist brainwashing is the central problem. The film “Occupation of the American Mind” depicts the [successful] Jewish strategy to deceive Americans into their support of Israel.
Purging the word ‘occupation’ from textbooks is significant in the propaganda war. It’s how they roll, indeed.
Israel advocacy groups demand questionable changes to Virginia textbooks...
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/israel-advocacy-groups-demand-questionable-changes-to-virginia-textbooks-reports-irmep-300630430.html History? -- we don't need no stinkin' history.
This is how they roll.
Don’t need history. Don’t need culture. Don’t need facts. Don’t need news. Don’t need truth.
We only need what is acceptable to Jew.
Flowing with the NYT motto: “Only That Which is Acceptable to Jew.”
I don’t like virtue-signaling over the Jews’ victims, either. I’m a bit busy worrying about the genocide Jews are perpetrating against Whites; a genocide the Arabs endorse, and Israel’s critics ignore.
So, pretty much a big “fuck you” right back atcha.
I think he’s just trying to stay alive while having as little real impact as possible… the airstrike was simply for media talking points…
Keep shining the light, Phil. I can actually see the Night Flower starting to wilt.
An excellent article by PG, but his title implies–incorrectly–that the Israeli tail is wagging the US dog. When it comes to ME region policy (same goes for the US financial, entertainment/media), make no mistake, Israel is the dog wagging his American tail. When it wants something, Israel tells the US what it must do, and we hop to it.
Something else I’ve noticed, and happened again with our recent attack on Syria, is that while there always are a disproportionately large number of Jewish experts, analysts, reporters on TV, there presence seems to grow whenever something happens in the ME region. If there are four panel guests, odds are good that perhaps as many as three (or at least two) will be Jewish.
Also, there is no such thing as the Israeli-Palestinian “conflict”–it is Israeli OCCUPATION and STRANGULATION of Palestine.
Trump was selected to be POTUS since the washed out whore Hillary had too much baggage. With Trump they had the ideal con artist who could and has gotten away with murder, with many more to come, but only if they're non-Jews, or as were called GOYIM.
Trump reminds me of a deranged serial killer, the one who keeps taunting police with clues about his next victim.
Sounds like our very own Deplorable Don.
Keep punching, Phil, the blows are stinging.
nb. "Bombing the Syrian government hasn’t make the U.S. or any other country more secure, and it will likely weaken President Bashar al-Assad just enough to prolong Syria’s civil war and add to the suffering of the civilian population. "
"doesn't make" or "hasn't made" ?
Only the small minded pick on grammatical errors. They’re always the ones missing the forest for the trees.
now FO
I don't think the American people are on board with putting hundreds of thousands of "boots on the ground" in Syria to take out Assad...which is what it would take to complete such an "operation" of 'taking out Assad'.
I know the Israelis aren't publicly willing to put "boots on the ground"...for virtually anything outside of Gaza, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.
How many Israeli "boots" were officially "on the ground" in Iraq?
Going to war with Syria is not going to be easy. This would be a lot worse than Iraq...it would even be worse than Vietnam. This kind of "operation" would not only be catastrophic for the US, the American people, and the US economy, it could literally lead to a WWIII type situation.
I just hope the American people aren't that gullible and stupid.
We are not. That’s why we voted for Trump, who promised no more wars on the campaign trail, then turned around and sold us out to the Jews.
I regret having posted the comment; my intent was to express that the text had been read carefully; that Dr. Giraldi's work is supported and appreciated -- that 'we got your back.'
SolontoCroesus assured:
“that Dr. Giraldi’s work is supported and appreciated — that ‘we got your back.”
Hi S2C,
Since Russia apparently did not (wisely) retaliate for the Big 3 Western Zionist missile attack upon innocuous Syrian targets, I am beginning to wonder if President Basher Assad is assured at that Vladimir Putin really has his “back.”
Today, Paul Craig Roberts reported that Russia did not retaliate because their “boots on the ground” did not suffer casualties.
Subsequently, Mr. Assad must (!) know where he stands with the Putin government and my greatest fear is that he’s cooperating while trapped by west & east (semi-adverserial) Zionist billionaires who are in the difficult process of carving up Syria.
Likewise, I am left wondering about Iran’s Rouhani, and who assuredly has his “back.”
I know this comment is controversial, speculative, and I will remain at your “back” given a choice to not respond to this.
Thanks S2C!
1. Apparently there was an agreement, or at least a negotiation between ZUSA and Russia that stipulated that Russia would NOT retaliate UNLESS its personnel were hit. Penultimately, Putin is defending Russia's interests and a principle -- of sovereignty, not Assad-qua-Assad.
2. If Russia had done Syria's fighting for Syria, Assad's fighters would look like mewling puking babes. They had to prove their stuff. Not a bad idea.
3. Nevertheless, one assumes papa Russia was in the background if things got out of hand.
4. If Russia had acted, the entire situation could have escalated way too fast, way too dangerously.
5. I worry more about Putin abandoning Iran to the tender mercies of the Israeli killers, er, most moral IAF.
6. In the end, and even among states that I consider to be acting out of some sense of justice (Russia, Iran, Hezbollah), it's still every man for himself and the devil take the hindmost.
7. Michael Jones repeats that "God is more powerful than the forces of history," and I'd like to believe that, but Jones also has some cockamamie ideas about evolution and about NSDAP Germany which was obliterated by the godless-ones and Germany/Europe is still suffering those travails, so maybe Jones is pushing bulpuckie? Maybe his god has a different timeline than my own? (If it doesn't affect my life or my children's, why would I care, hmm god?)
That’s not all. They also control the judiciary — most lawyers, prosecutors and judges are Jews, as well as Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and our entire education system from pre K-PhD, as legislators, administrators and educators.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rtrR__ar6g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHBiT6eJaQQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrtuBas3Ipw
Why do Western Nations support the ORIGINAL nazis?
They worship a Tribal WAR GOD …..
They instigated the Roman pogroms against the first Christians.
They instigated Muslims to attack peaceful Christian pilgrims to the Holy Land which lead to the Crusades..
They engineered the Ukrainian HOLOMODOR, a HOLOCAUST of 60millions of Christians..
Dump the YOKE of “WWII guilt” ……. Jews are conducting TWO genocides RIGHT NOW
Jews secretly instigate and aggravate the genocidal muslum invasion of Christian Europe
and we are witnessing the SECOND, slow motion, Israeli holocaust of the People of Palestine..
The Canaanites/Amorites/Philistines/Midianites/PALESTINIANS were in PALESTINE long before ABRAHAM passed through from Babylon/Ur ……Israel’s “claim” to Palestine is based entirely on War Crimes and GENOCIDE.
For 70+ years scorn and guilt has been used to destroy Western Christianity by the very people who ORIGINATED genocide.
“The Holocaust is the Holy Grail of white guilt.”
The Jews BRAG about and SELF DOCUMENT THEIR “holocausting” others and then “PLACE A YOKE” on Gentiles for SUPPOSEDLY doing the exact same thing to them.
Everything they claim the nazis did is an EXACT COPY of their own self-recorded acts/history..
Deuteronomy 7:16, 20:16 “And thou shalt consume all the peoples which the Lord thy God shall deliver unto thee; thine eye shall not pity them…thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth.”
KILL THE SICK and CRIPPLED
Numbers c.5 v.2-4
KILL HOMOSEXUALS & UNDESIRABLES
Leviticus c.20 v.13 well, really the whole chapter
KILL ALL DISSIDENTS:
Exodus c.32 v.27
Numbers c.11 v.1-2
Numbers c.16 all
Numbers c.21 v.5-6
Numbers v.26 v.10
KILL anyone who engages in “DIVERSITY” or “INTEGRATION”
Numbers v25 v.4-8
Deuteronomy c.14 v.2
DEHUMANIZE and then EXTERMINATE ALL NON-MEMBERS:
SEXUALLY ENSLAVE any females “who have not KNOWN a man”
a very brief selection, many more in THEIR book.
Numbers c.21 v.03 Canaanites
Numbers c.21 v.24 Amorites
Numbers c.21 v.33-35 Bashan
Numbers c.31 all Midianites
Numbers c.32 v. more Amorites
Deuteronomy c.2 v.34 People of Heshbon
Deuteronomy c.3 v.6 really the whole chapter. threescore cities
Joshua c.12 A list of victims of Israeli GENOCIDE
OCCUPY YOUR VICTIM’S DWELLINGS/LAND
Numbers c.21 v.25
Numbers c.32 v.39
Numbers c.33 v.53
(just to name a FEW)
GENOCIDE CODIFIED IN THEIR RELIGION
Numbers c.33 v.31-34
Deuteronomy c.7 v.2
Deuteronomy c.12 v.28-30
Deuteronomy c.20 v.11-16
TERRORISM CODIFIED IN THEIR RELIGION
Deuteronomy c.2 v.2
Deuteronomy c.7 v.1
Jews SELF-anointed “The CHOSEN People of GOD”
Nazis SELF-anointed “The CHOSEN People of GENETICS”.
TODAY Israel states that it is creating “A PURE Jewish State”
YESTERDAY the Nazis were creating “A PURE German State”
Israel a SOCIALIST state.
Nazis a SOCIALIST state.
And they utterly destroyed all that was in the city, both man and woman, young and old, and ox, and sheep, and ass, with the edge of the sword . . . (Joshua 6:21)
For modern day reinforcement of these “rules” research/google “the KINGS TORAH”
I don't think the American people are on board with putting hundreds of thousands of "boots on the ground" in Syria to take out Assad...which is what it would take to complete such an "operation" of 'taking out Assad'.
I know the Israelis aren't publicly willing to put "boots on the ground"...for virtually anything outside of Gaza, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.
How many Israeli "boots" were officially "on the ground" in Iraq?
Going to war with Syria is not going to be easy. This would be a lot worse than Iraq...it would even be worse than Vietnam. This kind of "operation" would not only be catastrophic for the US, the American people, and the US economy, it could literally lead to a WWIII type situation.
I just hope the American people aren't that gullible and stupid.
America is not at war with Syria or for that matter with any nation state as far as I know? .. It is suggested that the USA will try to protect the business interest of certain USA favored business enterprises in foreign lands, and it has been alleged that the USA may be offering access to its military technology, military personnel and advanced military contractors for hire to outside third parties, and that global political interests may be selling and brokering USA forces to foreigner interests for hire?
It is suggested that someone is paying for abusive, intrusive force to be delivered against the assets and people who stand in the way taking the oil production and high quality research and long standing successful business enterprises conducted in Syria by Syrians and may even be seeking to privatize the public services into private external to Syria owned business enterprises (presumably because the leader of the government of Syria [Assad] has succeeded at managing Syria government support of business and Syria personal interest to the satisfaction of Syrians Assad has lead a government which has frustrated those seeking to take from Syria; apparently Assad could not be bought off, and Assad seems to have no resisted corrupt external interest so far)? The USA may be at war with Syria, but I know of no declaration of war by the 525 people who collectively comprise the US Congress? Without their declaration, the USA cannot be at war. But is it possible for the USA to be in business of selling or brokering its military capabilities for hire without congressional approval?
There is a considerable difference between the USA and the American people the USA governs.
Many Americans don’t know where Syria is, fewer still are aware of who Assad is and fewer still
understand the geography, natural resources, and strategic position that describes valuable attributes
that make the resources and geography a target for foreign to Syria interest and fewer still understand
or condone the activities of their own USA government (since nearly everything is conducted in secret they only know what they have been allowed to hear).
Jews are raising up a whole new generation to carry on the subversion of USA (and other nations).
Following one strand of that tangled web:
On Apr 5, 2018 Michael Pregent moderated a panel at Hudson Institute to discuss the future of JCPOA. Panelists included grisly eminence Michael Ledeen, Michaela Dodge, Richard Goldberg, and Oubai Shahbandar.
https://www.hudson.org/events/1539-the-future-of-the-jcpoa-implications-for-the-u-s-its-allies-and-adversaries42018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=906&v=v9vXSvjiWaI
Pregent makes the rounds of anti-Iran anti-Muslim venues in DC, including appearances at a small Catholic-linked outfit in McLean, VA, the Westminster Institute. http://www.westminster-institute.org/events/
Of most interest here are Dodge and Goldberg: both are under 40. Dodge, who appeared to be with child, is an unabashed, holocaust-blinkered Russophobic zionist ideologue, an unpleasant combination in someone preparing for motherhood.
Goldberg has what appears to have had extensive professional experiences for one so young. His present gig as a colleague of Ledeen's at Foundation for Defense of Democracy seems to be a come-down -- THEN, In each of his positions in Illinois or US government, Goldberg lists as his significant accomplishments measures that benefit Israel by punishing Iran or other states that might curb Israel's expansionist and murderous ambitions.
In US House of Representatives:
--> Goldberg spearheaded oversight initiatives related to U.S. assistance to the Palestinian Authority, UNRWA, Lebanon, Egypt and UN peacekeeping in southern Lebanon.
--> Goldberg was instrumental in the deployment of a U.S. missile defense radar to the Negev Desert – the first-ever full-time deployment of U.S. forces in Israel.
In US Senate:
--> Goldberg was a leading architect of the toughest sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran.
--> Goldberg was the lead Republican negotiator for three rounds of sanctions targeting the Central Bank of Iran, the SWIFT financial messaging service and entire sectors of the Iranian economy.
--> Goldberg drafted and negotiated legislation promoting human rights and democracy in Iran, including sanctions targeting entities that provide the Iranian regime with the tools of repression. His Iran sanctions work was featured in the book “The Iran Wars.”
In Illinois governor's office:
--> Goldberg spearheaded the first-ever state legislation to divest public pension funds from companies engaged in boycotts of Israel, which sparked a nationwide initiative in state capitols around America. https://will.illinois.edu/news/story/proxy-wars-meet-the-rauner-aide-driving-democrats-crazy
Don't know much about Michaela Dodge's background, but Goldberg is a graduate of Schechter Jewish Day School, a network of Jewish-run primary and secondary schools in the US whose website boasts first and foremost, support for and loyalty to Israel. https://schechter.schoolforms.org
----
After watching most of the truly scary first video Jon Baptist posted at #8 http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/whose-wars/#comment-2291697 , the realization that Jews have networks all over the USA to raise up and put in position contra-American, pro-Israel ideologues like Goldberg; simultaneously further eroding American taxpayer-supported schools (as well as private schools, btw: my Catholic high school is now fully on board with Jewish-produced "holocaust education") by censoring taxpayer-supported public school textbooks --
http://www.israellobby.org/ICS/default.asp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNaecm9LyR0&feature=youtu.be
promoting, even legislating for "holocaust education" in US public schools
Maloney Hopes to Increase & Better Holocaust Education Across US
https://maloney.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/maloney-hopes-to-increase-better-holocaust-education-across-us
(wtf is going on with you Irishmen, btw)
SC
My posting @37 is in reference to the latest foray by ICS to whitewash history. As this zionization of schools continues unabated, being but one thread of a multifaceted assault by jewish power, it brings to mind a quote attributed to an aide of Karl Rove in reference to the ‘reality-based community’:
“‘That’s not the way the world really works anymore,’ …’We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality—judiciously, as you will—we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors…and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do’.
It seems this is an apt description of the current state of affairs vis-a-vis jewish power. We are studying what they do while they are creating ‘new realities’.
How are we going to change this?
Write a bunch of pamphlets and leave them in church pews, community college cafeterias, other places teens hang out??
"If he had, Congress would have approved in less than a day, by nearly 100%."https://www.c-span.org/video/?444150-3/washington-journal-representative-john-garamendi-d-ca-discusses-us-military-action-syriaGaramendi seems either persuaded or unconcerned that no solid evidence links Assad to the alleged chemical attacks; he "don't need no stinkin' evidence, Assad done it."But the most intriguing thing he said was that "Nikki Haley made certain declarations at the UN, and Trump contradicted them!"--
Bob Corker will introduce a bill that will give the president authority to engage in military action, constrained by the requirement that it be renewed by Congress every four years.NOTE THAT this is different from a DECLARATION of war; an AUMF is actually an abrogation of Congress's responsibility.One would think that a genuine, congressionally-debated resolution to declare war would work step-wise through classic, liberal standards for Just War:
Congress doesn’t declare war in accordance with theory or philosophy or tradition. They declare war in accordance with law. Specifically, Congress must act in compliance with the supreme law of the land. The relevant legal authority is The UN Charter.
The UN Charter is supreme law of the land under Constitution Article VI Clause 2, equivalent to federal statute under the Supreme Court’s The Paquete Habana decision. The binding legal constraints are UN Charter Articles 2(4) and 51. That means the US may use strictly proportional and necessary force only in individual or collective self defense, only with UNSC authorization and under UNSC supervision by putting its forces at the disposal of the UNSC. There is no provision for withdrawal from the UN Charter. Congress has agreed that it cannot amend that law.
Just war is Brennan’s attempt to end-run the law. Brennan pushed it when he was trying to disguise his sub rosa conversion to Islam by having his domesticated Mockingbird journalists compare him to a priest. That made him seem sort of Catholic because he gets to drop the names of saints like Augustine and Thomas Aquinas. But just war is bullshit. It’s CIA doubletalk.
Hi Biff,
From the chicken of the Red Sea… CENSORSHIP, below.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/zoa-says-it-stopped-anti-semitic-al-jazeera-reports-on-us-jewish-lobby/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/zoa-says-it-stopped-anti-semitic-al-jazeera-reports-on-us-jewish-lobby/"
Funny thing is, they've probably brought more publicity to the documentary by fighting it than it would have gotten just being released by Al Jazerra...High IQ once again, just can't fix stoopid.
Can't they see how literally every Anti-American thing they do, fighting freedom, backfires on them?Oh well, what do I know? I'm just a pea brain low IQ gentile....The Zionist Project 4. Puppet Masters - America's Last Regime Changehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiUmFAoICFg
Tulsi against the odds
https://www.sott.net/article/354639-How-the-USA-armed-terrorists-in-Syria
Thank you for your support, anon #207.
now FO
"that Dr. Giraldi’s work is supported and appreciated — that ‘we got your back."
Hi S2C,
Since Russia apparently did not (wisely) retaliate for the Big 3 Western Zionist missile attack upon innocuous Syrian targets, I am beginning to wonder if President Basher Assad is assured at that Vladimir Putin really has his "back."
Today, Paul Craig Roberts reported that Russia did not retaliate because their "boots on the ground" did not suffer casualties.
Subsequently, Mr. Assad must (!) know where he stands with the Putin government and my greatest fear is that he's cooperating while trapped by west & east (semi-adverserial) Zionist billionaires who are in the difficult process of carving up Syria.
Likewise, I am left wondering about Iran's Rouhani, and who assuredly has his "back."
I know this comment is controversial, speculative, and I will remain at your "back" given a choice to not respond to this.
Thanks S2C!
Might be another way of thinking about it, Chuck;
1. Apparently there was an agreement, or at least a negotiation between ZUSA and Russia that stipulated that Russia would NOT retaliate UNLESS its personnel were hit. Penultimately, Putin is defending Russia’s interests and a principle — of sovereignty, not Assad-qua-Assad.
2. If Russia had done Syria’s fighting for Syria, Assad’s fighters would look like mewling puking babes. They had to prove their stuff. Not a bad idea.
3. Nevertheless, one assumes papa Russia was in the background if things got out of hand.
4. If Russia had acted, the entire situation could have escalated way too fast, way too dangerously.
5. I worry more about Putin abandoning Iran to the tender mercies of the Israeli killers, er, most moral IAF.
6. In the end, and even among states that I consider to be acting out of some sense of justice (Russia, Iran, Hezbollah), it’s still every man for himself and the devil take the hindmost.
7. Michael Jones repeats that “God is more powerful than the forces of history,” and I’d like to believe that, but Jones also has some cockamamie ideas about evolution and about NSDAP Germany which was obliterated by the godless-ones and Germany/Europe is still suffering those travails, so maybe Jones is pushing bulpuckie? Maybe his god has a different timeline than my own? (If it doesn’t affect my life or my children’s, why would I care, hmm god?)
"6. In the end, and even among states that I consider to be acting out of some sense of justice (Russia, Iran, Hezbollah), it's still everyman for himself and the devil take the hindmost."
Hi S2C,
The Syrian population is among the world's fiercest opponents of Jewish Zionism.
Not surprisingly, the CIA/Mossad/M16 have to work overtime to get inside Syria for gathering (critical) on-the-ground intelligence and implementation of regime destabilization.
President Assad is highly educated and is hitched to an attractive Western gal. In London, he studied ophthalmology and he got to "rub elbows" with Tony Blair as Iraq was unmercifully crushed and dispatched into a divided Stone Age condition.
Subsequently, at this mad impasse on a Damascus road to WW III, I take ever more seriously your plain spoken words, "it’s still every man for himself and the devil take the hindmost."
The Big 3 Western Zionist powers at minimum want Syria balkanized and they take their Greater Israel share. And Russia prefers not having to abandon it's military position on the Mediterranean Sea.
Statecraft-astute President Basher Assad knows such is the relentless Zio Process underway.
ZUS is not yet inclined to shock & awe (liberate) Damascus, because Trump's Jewish Neoconservatives know American troops would be needed for occupation, and throughout Syria, they'd be unwelcomed as Zionist occupiers.
At present, it's impossible for me to forget that, especially among the wealthy & powerful adversarial Middle East "animals," things REALLY come down to "it's every man for himself and the devil take the hindmost."
As Zio-Caesars Trump/Netanyahu, May, and Macron pursue the "hindmost," I truly hope President Assad gives the better part unto Allah / God.
Thanks for the exchange, S2C.
The UN Charter is supreme law of the land under Constitution Article VI Clause 2, equivalent to federal statute under the Supreme Court's The Paquete Habana decision. The binding legal constraints are UN Charter Articles 2(4) and 51. That means the US may use strictly proportional and necessary force only in individual or collective self defense, only with UNSC authorization and under UNSC supervision by putting its forces at the disposal of the UNSC. There is no provision for withdrawal from the UN Charter. Congress has agreed that it cannot amend that law.
Just war is Brennan's attempt to end-run the law. Brennan pushed it when he was trying to disguise his sub rosa conversion to Islam by having his domesticated Mockingbird journalists compare him to a priest. That made him seem sort of Catholic because he gets to drop the names of saints like Augustine and Thomas Aquinas. But just war is bullshit. It's CIA doubletalk.
Look, not a single war the US engaged in since early sixties was legal in any sense of that word. Quite naturally, no US aggression was ever approved by the UN, and the last time Congress officially declared war was in WWII.
To modify the favoured phrase of Unz writer Andrei ‘The Saker’ Raevsky, with his in fact false claims that Vladimir Putin is fighting 'Anglo-Zionism'
Whilst Israel continues to bomb and attack Syrian territory in league with US-UK-France, killing Russia's Iranian allies ... Putin makes a new tech deal with Israel's Viber as the official Russia gov choice company for 'safe' communication - LOL - whilst Putin crushes and blocks a Russian-founded IT rival to WhatsApp, Telegram, to make room for Putin's Israeli friends
About 20% of those Israeli soldiers shooting Palestinian children and protestors, are essentially Russians, many of them Christian Orthodox with an alleged 'Jewish ancestor' ... no big objections from Putin about the Russians involved in the massacre of Palestinians, imported by Israel in the 1990s to be Israel's military 'tough guys', rougher than the now-soft Tel Aviv Israeli 'soyboys'
In Russia, Putin has sponsored the Mossad-tied Chabad wing of Jewish religious life, helping push aside the old non-Zionist religious Jews, as Israel Shamir has noted ... Shamir and Anatoly Karlin both indicating they are 'puzzled' by these and similar actions
The pro-Putin faker 'the Saker' is actually trying to distract us from what appears to be more truly an Anglo-Russo-Zionist cabal, playing both 'sides' of what is a very bloody game
As indeed it always was, a game of the 'Best Enemy Money Can Buy' as Antony Sutton showed was true of the old Soviet Union, getting US tech transferred to it thru Israel and other conduits, in the 1950s-60s-70s
Western stooge Yeltsin appointed Putin ... It was perhaps Putin's mission to build Russia up - so it could be the nation-state 'enemy' again ... Despite all the alleged 'threats' from the West, Putin and Russian media even today, still pull their punches on a wide variety of key matters, from the crimes of Nato to the crimes of Israel ... Israel bombs Syria and kills Syrians and Iranians, and Putin then makes a security-endangering tech deal with the Israeli bombers ... that is ultra-key data to grok for anyone trying to understand the world today
Vladimir Putin and 'Putin's rabbi', Berel Lazar of Chabad
https://www.telesurtv.net/__export/1406828357246/sites/telesur/img/multimedia/2014/07/31/vladimir_putin_rabino_rusos.jpg
Your attempt to explain Putin inaction against Israel attacks make sense. But why would then Putin intervened Syria war when its part of Israel’s Greater Kingdom project?
So what’s actually in Putin’s mind? Is he really fear of Israel? for what?
The key issue isn't what Putin is for. It is what he can't be against.
He is for Syrian victory. But he can't be against Israeli interests. That puts him in a bind.
The UN Charter is supreme law of the land under Constitution Article VI Clause 2, equivalent to federal statute under the Supreme Court's The Paquete Habana decision. The binding legal constraints are UN Charter Articles 2(4) and 51. That means the US may use strictly proportional and necessary force only in individual or collective self defense, only with UNSC authorization and under UNSC supervision by putting its forces at the disposal of the UNSC. There is no provision for withdrawal from the UN Charter. Congress has agreed that it cannot amend that law.
Just war is Brennan's attempt to end-run the law. Brennan pushed it when he was trying to disguise his sub rosa conversion to Islam by having his domesticated Mockingbird journalists compare him to a priest. That made him seem sort of Catholic because he gets to drop the names of saints like Augustine and Thomas Aquinas. But just war is bullshit. It's CIA doubletalk.
I’ll grant that Congress declares war as you explained in para. 1 & 2.
(My point stands that an AUMF is an abrogation of Congress’s responsibility).
It’s been awhile, but I recall watching hours and hours of the congressional debate that produced the initial AUMF; I recall that some argument John Warner, then Sen. from Virginia made (I don’t remember what compelling thing he said).
In my view, the thought process that informs the debate undertaken as part of the decision making process would, or should, consider Just War Theory.
I have no idea what your reference to Brennan is all about, but him being an Irishman and Irish Catholics being the zionist toadies in Roman robes that they are, I put nothing past them: the Irish made their bones in USA by killing off those few Germans that the Russians left standing, which allowed the Irish to walk home with booty and a false sense of being the greatest generation.
I don’t buy the assertion that Just War Theory is “CIA double-talk – bullshit.” It’s been around for a lot longer than the CIA. I’ve heard/read John Yoo’s arguments against JWT, and Mary Ellen O’Connell of Notre Dame (oops) arguments in support of JWT, and find O’Connell more persuasive.
I’m royally pissed that the Roman Catholic hierarchy is not weighing in with some integrity in the national and international crisis we are in. The only scholarly acclaim I ever won was a 3rd grade spelling bee — I’m still a pretty good speller, and I can spell, and smell, p-u-s-i-l-l-a-n-i-m-i-t-y when it is in the air.
Lamenting dead Germans again? Sad indeed. Blame Benny Mussolini. He dragged poor Dolf into failed campaign after failed campaign. Fatally overextended the Führer. Wolfram Freiherr von Richthofen, coordinating aerial efforts in Spain ‘37 presciently noted “each Italian performance is utterly untrustworthy…and these are supposed to be our allies!”
Richthofen, attached to the Benny’s Air Force 1929-32, was well schooled in General Giulio Douhet’s innovative incendiary bombing theories (‘Command of The Air’ pub. 1921). Used them at Guernica 26 Apr ’37 and destroyed 70% of the town (same percentage as Hiroshima and Nagasaki). Brits and Yanks followed Douhet’s playbook at Dresden eight years later.
Forget the Irish. There should be a memorial thanking Italians for defeating Nazi Germany. Try J. Bryan Hehir or James Carroll. Irish-American RCs. Sorry.
It's like the British Empire was much bigger than Britain. The power was in the mastery of seas, the control of far-flung territories, access to resources and manpower(made to serve British overlords). One difference is that British Imperialism was proud of its power and bragged of its glory. In contrast, Judea is an Hidden Empire... which is all the more dangerous because Jewish power cowers behind gentile nations as fronts.
Suppose Israel were to vanish. Suppose a massive earthquake swallows both Israel and West Bank into the ground, and both are gone forever. So, will Neocons and etc. begin to act on the basis of what is good for America? No, they will still push their agenda because Jewish Power is not about one single place but a network of power dynamics all over the globe. After all, Judea had been operative long before Israel was created. It was powerful enough to push gentile nations toward helping Jews create Israel.
But the big question that must be asked is, "Why is there such lack of anti-war opposition from the Progs?" They were out in full force in 2003. Where are they now? Why are progs so silent now or even enthusiastically support of neo-imperialism? Why were they so silent when Obama carried out attacks that destroyed Libya? When he aided terrorists in Syria? When he messed up Ukraine?
Well, most progs are idiots into TV culture, just like most conzos, so most of them have no interest in world affairs. But what about the Prog elites who are well-educated and know what's happening in the world? Partly, it was because Obama as Prez was a 'historic black president', so he had to be made to look good. Symbolism trumped real lives. So, never mind all those dead Libyans. More important was the Idolatry of Obama. Maybe it might have been somewhat different if John McCain or Mitt Romney were president.
But I think the bigger factor is the rise of Homomania and the the total PC-ization of Deep State and Military. There was a time when the Left perceived Deep State and Military, rightly or wrongly, as mainly the bastion of Wasps, conservatives, right-wingers, and etc. But Deep State drank the PC kool-aid, and FBI is now about Diversity and MLK worship. And CIA and NSA work closely with proggy Silicon Valley. And the US military now allows open homos, trannies, and even women-in-combat. These changes were gradually gaining, but they accelerated and came to full fruition under Obama. Military turned homo, tranny, and feminist. And Deep State totally with Obama in waving homo flag. (Granted, core of the military still consists of conservative white men, but things are often judged by its branding than its substance.)
Homomania is especially important because it constitutes a neo-religion for the Progs. It's not merely a support for 'gay rights' but a worship of Gay Rites. Homomania is now regarded as so holy that churches feel a need to associate with homo colors to feel blessed. It used to be that repentant homos went to Church to confess their sins. Now, churches seek benediction from the 'rainbow' angels who are into fecal penetration or tranny pud-chopping.
Homomania may have been most effective in turning Progs into pro-imperialist and pro-war devotees.
Consider Old Imperialism. It was about invading other lands, subjugating native folks, and plundering resources. Surely, the adventurers, profiteers, and materialists loved it. But many people didn't feel good about it. After all, it's not nice to invade and exploit other peoples. So, why did so many people in the West support imperialism? Because the West spun it as spreading God and Jesus to the heathens. Thus, the materialist was made spiritualist. And so, many people, from elites to masses, felt a moral imperative to support imperialism.
With the decline of Christianity, the West no longer had a spiritual rationale to unleash neo-imperialism around the world. 9/11 gave an opening because the US was attacked. People still can support revenge. But vengeful emotions eventually burn out.
In contrast, the missionary or crusading passions are eternal. That was why Christianity or Islam was so useful over many centuries in justifying wars and invasions. It provided moral and spiritual makeover and uplift to material conquests and plunders.
9/11 justified the invasion of Afghanistan and War on Terror in the eyes of most Americans. But vengeful feelings don't last forever. After all, both US and USSR patched things up with Germany and Japan after WWII. Bury the hatchet and let bygones be bygones.
In contrast, crusading spirit keeps burning.
Because West is dominated by prog elites and proggy industries, Neo-Imperialism must have them on-board as an enthused support system. But why would they support US militarism if they just regard it as naked aggression and warmongering? Most people, progs and conzos, would not feel good about supporting mere aggression. But what if there were a neo-religion that could captivate the Prog community? What if they came to see it as the Highest Good, something to spread all over the world? What if it could define their sense of Us versus Them? The good 'us' are those who are part of this new faith. The evil 'them' are those who resist it. It's like Christians once divided the world between Christian folks and Heathens. Onward Christian soldiers to bash Heathens and convert them. And Muslims divided the world between the servants of Allah and the Infidels.
In the decadent West, the neo-religion came to be Homomania, and Jews promoted it through massive parades, 'rainbow' colors, entertainment, TV commercials, cucked out politicians, pathologization of opposition as 'homophobic', and movies & music videos. Also, Pop Culture was mixed with PC. It used to be that people went to rock concerts just to have a good time. Jews understood that the mindless masses are most vulnerable to brainwashing in a place of rapturous emotions. It's like how Televangelists take advantage of the crowd through spectacle, hollering, and/or hysteria. Imagine you're screaming and shouting at a rock concert with 10,000s of fans and fireworks go off displaying homo colors. Everyone is screaming his mind off, and you are carried along with mass passion. You come to associate rapturous quasi-transcendent emotions with homo colors. Of course, fecal penetration and pud-cutting have nothing to do with the rainbow, but the mind is associative, like in the Pavlovian trick with dog, bell, and food.
http://s.newsweek.com/sites/www.newsweek.com/files/styles/lg/public/2012/05/13/1337256000000.cached_0.png
Anyway, the spread of Homomania, especially in Obama yrs, instilled Progs with a new missionary zeal. It is to homo-genize the world. Without Homomania, most Americans would never have become so anti-Russian. It did the trick because the media said "We holy worshipers of Homomania" versus "Those evil reactionary homophobic Russkies whose idea of religion is creepy and discredited Christianity, ewwwwww."
Anti-Russian hatred reached new heights due to the Homomaniacal Factor. If Old Cold Warriors hated the Soviets for being Godless commies, the New Cold Warriors hate Russians for being Homoless Christians. And how did Hillary Clinton praise Israel? She said it is so wonderful because it has one of the biggest homo parades in the world.
So, when progs hear about Russia aiding Syria, they think of an evil Homoless empire aiding a regime that protects creepy Christian minority. In contrast, Israel and US are justified in bashing Syria because they are Homomaniacal. US military has open homos. (To be sure, Russian military also has homos, but Russia doesn't worship Homo-ness. And it doesn't allow Red Square to be overrun by Homo whoopsy-doopsers and NO 'gay marriage'.) Even if people don't discuss it in such terms, I think many Progs subconsciously feel that way. They see the New Cold War as between the Homo-worshiping West and Homo-denying Russia and allies.
Progs are said to be 'liberal' and 'secular', but one doesn't need a real religion to feel religious about something. Communism was said to be 'materialist' and 'scientific' but it was essentially a religion with its sacred canon, messiahs and prophets, and demigods. If anyone rationally critiqued Stalin or Mao, he would have ended up like heretics in the Middle Ages.
Likewise, today's Progs are neo-religious. They worship ideas like 'diversity' or 'inclusion'. They worship MLK and the Magic Negro or the Mandingo and the Negro dong, like in the movie GET OUT. They worship Homos and the 'rainbow' color.
Jews also push Shoah as religion, but the problem is it's too much of a bummer, especially in the Age of Hedonism and Narcissism. In the Age of American Idol, who wants to think about people who were killed in death camps? Shoah may instill guilt but not much in the way of enthusiasm. After all, Christianity's appeal wasn't just about the death of Christ. It was also about His Resurrection and Happy Easter and Merry Christmas and all that. It has a tragic side but also triumphant side. But can anyone imagine saying 'Happy Holocaust Day'? Maybe if Jews are cleverer, they would come up with a new concept that commemorates the 'resurrection' of Jews from the Shoah, something that can be celebrated, indeed even an occasion for giving gifts, especially from gentiles to Jews.
Anyway, in contrast to Shoah-as-religion, Homomania-as-religion is so fun. It's about homo 'angels' of rapture parading down streets, celebrating with wild abandon, and making everyone feel 'Hollywood-ish' in his participation in spectacle. It's like circus-as-faith.
Also, whereas not every nation has Jews, every nation has its share of homos, and Homomania says they must be liberated, supported, and made to lead those nations.
As such, Homomania is great for spreading the power of Judea. Jews can reach out to homos in every nation, favor and fund them, and push them into seats of power. And then, these grateful and vain homos will serve Judea than their own people.
Homos are so holy that even Trump justified his 'Muslim Ban' on account of the need to protect homos from terrorists.
Even in 2003, most progs didn't associate the US military with something holy. They saw the military as a killing machine, an instrument of 'Christian-fascist' George W. Bush. BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN divided the nation. It wasn't universally acclaimed.
But under Obama, the homo-ization of the military changed how progs perceived American Power. And the fact that the Deep State was so chummy with a black president convinced Progs that CIA, FBI, NSA, and etc were really on their side, something they would not have believed during Bush yrs or even Clinton yrs.
What a masterstroke by the Jews who understand the Politics of Psychology. Homomania was concocted to be the new christianity or Queertianity. It came to be quasi-worshiped by Progs. Even in protests and rallies unrelated to homos, many activists arrive waving homo colors as if doing so bestows blessing on whatever they are promoting. So, we see homo colors mixed with BLM. We see homo colors at Illegal Immigrant rallies. It's as if every group now feels that their movement will get more traction and sympathy IF it's associated with homo colors. It's like Christians in the past used to associate everything with the Crucifix.
So, unless progs break out of the spell of this phony perverse satanic pseudo-religion, the Deep State can do a lot of damage. With so many prog elites and masses associating US power with spread of Holy Homomania, the neo-imperialists can do a lot of damage. Their evil ambitions will be shrouded with holy homo colors.
Even though the US is the force for evil in the world like Stephen Lendmen's article says, American progs think they have homo-god on their side against evil Russia that won't worship the Holy Homo.
http://stephenlendman.org/2018/04/russia-v-america-good-v-pure-evil-geopolitically/
Since the US military is now taking its marching orders from Israel, it wouldn’t be so bad if it becomes overrun with homo/lesbo/trannies. They would inflict much less damage than the macho white males currently in the military, since they’ll probably faint or scream like little girls as soon as they see blood, or fall for the hunky hairy muslim mujahideens.
Let’s send the rainbow army to fight Israel’s wars, under the direct commands of Zioncons Mike Pence, John Bolton and Nikki Haley(make them all join the Rainbow army deployed to Syria or wherever Israel wants them). They’ll give Israel the protection it deserves.
Here's the problem. Even though military makes a BIG DEAL of homos, trannies, and women, the fact remains tough guys will do most of the heavy lifting and fighting. So, it's still the same military.
But because of its 'progressive' sheen, the Liberals will now support the military.
That makes it far more dangerous.
Things might be better if UK and France were removed from Permanent Security Council and replaced with Indian and Iran(or Nigeria or Brazil).
As UK and France as such vassals of the US, it’s like US-US-US.
India is potential one, but sepoy is forever sepoy, a errand running boy for Anglozionist in long history. Look at what its doing with FUKUS & Israel now.
While China trying to open a pressure war front at Taiwan Strait to force US back down on Syria, India immediately conducted a thousand fighter planes simulated attack on China & Pak to counter.
China objected India request to join UNSC in reason that nuclear power Pak will be qualified too, which India rejected. And India doesn't even want to join Nuclear non proliferation, a total chaotic poor country so unfit for UNSC job.
Iran, Nigeria & Brazil have no substantial influence. Brazil has already been castrated by Anglozionist using court process & impeachment, their popular leaders are jailed for "corruption" while most corrupted puppet leaders are put in power to destroy Brics.
So what's actually in Putin's mind? Is he really fear of Israel? for what?
So what’s actually in Putin’s mind? Is he really fear of Israel? for what?
The key issue isn’t what Putin is for. It is what he can’t be against.
He is for Syrian victory. But he can’t be against Israeli interests. That puts him in a bind.
EUROPEAN BLOWBACK
A group of MEPs held placards reading “Hands off Syria!” during Emmanuel Macron’s address before the European parliament on Tuesday, overshadowing the French president’s call for greater European unity on security issues
https://www.rt.com/news/424390-parliament-macron-protest-syria/
MEPs protest Syria strikes during Macron’s call for EU unity (PHOTOS)
As UK and France as such vassals of the US, it's like US-US-US.
India, Nigeria and Brazil are US stooges and will never dare vote against the US.
Iran OTOH should be given a seat. But then this will always break the permanent security council into a 50-50 tie, with no resolution (Russia-China-Iran vs. US-UK-France). But maybe that’s what’s best.
In the end it really makes no difference, who cares about the UN anyway? The UN declared the Iraq war illegal as it did not clear the UN security council but did it matter? No. The declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capitol drew universal UN condemnation, did it change anything? No. The UN is toothless and worthless. Time for Trump to live up to his campaign promise and boot these fat cats out of the US.
The key issue isn't what Putin is for. It is what he can't be against.
He is for Syrian victory. But he can't be against Israeli interests. That puts him in a bind.
Have you ever considered that Putin is the President of Russia, not of Syria, Iran, Israel, or any other country? Thus, his actions aim at serving Russian interests, not necessarily the interests of other players. Some of Russian interests coincide with the interests of other countries (like Syria), but the sum total is uniquely Russian, so it is a virtual impossibility that every Russian action would be in the interests of any single country other then Russia. Try analyzing his actions at this angle, and a lot of things that seem contradictory from Syrian, Iranian, or Israeli perspective would make more sense.
The key issue isn't what Putin is for. It is what he can't be against.
He is for Syrian victory. But he can't be against Israeli interests. That puts him in a bind.
Putin treats Syria instrumentally. It seems that Putin just wanted to improve Russia’s leverage in reaction to the loss of Ukraine. What eventually happens to Syria he does not care. He may end up giving Assad’s head on a silver platter to Netanyahu at some point. Iranians and Hezbollah know that they can’t trust Russia and that the present alliance is because of temporary convenience. The same goes for China. They can’t risk going out on the limb for somebody who is not trustworthy. Russia’s oligarchs and siloviki are just waiting for a better offer from the West. They do not really want to go with China and Chinese know it.
The most the Israelis could possibly even hope to do alone is gain a marginal chunk of land expanding the Golan Heights. Israel simply doesn't have the man power and military capability to go all the way to Damascus alone, decapitate the Syrian government, and then keep the country, including their own mercenaries, in line. Unless Israel is willing to use their nuclear weapons, this simply isn't possible.
It will be impossible to bring down the Syrian government with airstrikes and mercenary terrorists alone. Not even the US and/or NATO is capable of this. Syria is not Libya. This has already been tried for 7 years now.
The most the Israelis could possibly even hope to do alone is gain a marginal chunk of land expanding the Golan Heights. Israel simply doesn’t have the man power and military capability to go all the way to Damascus alone, decapitate the Syrian government, and then keep the country, including their own mercenaries, in line. Unless Israel is willing to use their nuclear weapons, this simply isn’t possible.
Ron Paul would have been even better; though the deep state would have taken them both out violently.
In spite of Trump craven capitulation, they’re still trying to do him in.
The only political arguments in the US are between Jews – right Jews, left Jews, and center Jews.
Either the right, left, or center Jew argument, always wins. Depending on what Jew sugar daddy a Gentile politician has, dictates what they will argue.
Sad but true.
Think Peace --- Art
Perhaps you can lead the way for the progs to break out of the spell they are under by refusing to worship at the altar of your own will. Your baseless and bald repetitions that belief that Jesus Christ is God is tantamount to the belief that the anus (when used as a sex organ) is God, is a conclusion only able to be arrived at by one with an axe to grind. Moreover, it is a conclusion which enjoys the complete blessing of the Jewish controlled media to which we owe its manufacture in the first place.
Suggested reading: Libido Dominandi: Sexual Revolution and Political Control, E. Michael Jones
G.O.P. Pollster Withdraws From Role Advising Both Pence and Haley
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/16/us/politics/pence-haley-jon-lerner.html
"The Republican pollster who had planned to split time advising both Vice President Mike Pence and the United Nations ambassador, Nikki R. Haley, on national security issues withdrew from the dual role on Sunday night...
and
The move by the veteran strategist, Jon Lerner, who has no national security background, came two days after President Trump learned of the unusual time-sharing plan between Mr. Pence and Ms. Haley. ..
and
Mr. Lerner will continue in his role advising Ms. Haley and, one White House official said, continue to informally advise the Pence team.
and
Mr. Lerner has been a close adviser to Ms. Haley since her successful 2010 run for governor in South Carolina. When Ms. Haley was selected for the United Nations role, she insisted that Mr. Lerner join her as her deputy..
So Pence, after searching far and wide, decided that a Republican strategist and pollster with no foreign policy experience (and a never-Trumper to boot) is his best choice as national security advisor. Wonder where he got that idea? And Haley decided that this was an appropriate choice for her deputy at the UN.
Somehow this doesn't pass the smell test. Perhaps a clue as to his qualifications is provided by McClatchy:
"Associates of Lerner, a devout Jew, say his ethical and religious principles are as important to him as his conservative political beliefs.
So faithful is Lerner to Judaism that he never works on Sabbath."
This is, after all, how they roll.
This is why I believe Pence has been quietly working to subvert Trump from Day 1. He was responsible for Trump keeping Ryan, and for bringing in Haley and Bolton. All 3 were big Trump opponents. Remember Pence said during the VP debate that he would go to war with Russia over Syria. Trump had to refute him 2 days later during the second presidential debate. Pence is the biggest Ziocon there is, and he’s got his pitbull at the UN with Haley. No one even knew about Jew Lerner until Pence hired him to be his personal NSA and Trump complained, why the F would a VP need a National Security advisor? Pence is up to no good. Trump must dump him if he survives to run for 2020.
http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Syrian-commander-blames-Israel-US-for-air-defense-false-alarm-550066
Syrian commander blames Israel, U.S. for air defense false alarm
Old Jew,
You make comment after comment telling us that we are stupid. Clearly you have no respect for us. Truly you hate us.
You tell us that when we see Israeli evil, we are not to believe our eyes. That we are to divert our eyes to some miss statement made by a Muslim. You mendaciously imply that the miss statement by the Muslim justifies the shooting of 2,000 defenseless Palestinians in the last weeks by you.
Hmm – tell us – you have been doing this for a long time now – looking at this article and its comments – how is it working?
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Maintain Hope — Art
p.s. Old Jew — make no mistake — you have much Palestinian blood on your hands.
p.s. You are to be treated accordingly.
Not sure how true this is, it was in politico.com, but Putin is in Syria because of a potential gas pipeline. Qatar and SA wanted to build a natural gas pipeline to western Europe, which would eliminate Western Europe’s dependency on Russia for natural gas. But the pipeline must go through Syria, and Assad has no interest in assisting the Saudis because he is friends with Iran, so Qatar got CIA (under Clinton as SoS) to fund the rebels and started the civil war in Syria. Russia can’t afford to lose their biggest customer so they are helping Assad fight the rebels to keep him in power, in exchange for Russia building the pipeline that goes through Iran and Syria. So in the end Russia is in Syria for their own self-interest, not because Putin is BFF with Assad.
http://www.unz.com/article/tracing-the-rush-to-war/#comment-2291549
Keep shining the light, Phil. I can actually see the Night Flower starting to wilt.
let’s be honest. The Illuminati is composed of a partnership between the European blue-bloods (such as House of Windsor but this extended clans includes the monarchies from the Russian Romanovs to the Hispanic Monarchy and everything important in between) and the Tribe.
Israel is an asset of this partnership as much as is UK and US.
It’s ridiculous to say one of these elected puppets is the one pulling any strings. They are all on strings. And the string-pullers are the Illuminati.
So let’s think about UK’s role in this Syria affair. Did they not set this up to implicate Russia in the alleged chemical attack with their Skripal hoax? Do they not fund, along with the US, the White Helmets? Are they not the ones, along with the US and UK, who launched the missiles? Do you really think Netanyahu or Kagan got them to do that? Netanyahu is just a high-level manager and Kagan a high-level propagandist in the Illuminati organization.
There is a danger in attributing all blame to Israel and Jews. And I am not speaking of “anti-Semitism”, because Israel and the Tribe do bear a great deal of blame. The danger is ignoring that even if Israel and Jews did not exist, the Illuminati would keep plugging away.
Yes a weakened, Balkanized Syria is in Israel’s interest, particularly in Eretz Israel’s interest. But it is also in UK’s interest. Let’s remember, UK has had an Empire for centuries. They have gone to war against any country that did not submit to Windsor rule. They have never stopped doing this.
So when we see the White House filled with Brits (like the Orangutan) and Jews, we can see this is, as it has been for centuries, a partnership of two horribly evil groups, under the common name of Illuminati.
1. Apparently there was an agreement, or at least a negotiation between ZUSA and Russia that stipulated that Russia would NOT retaliate UNLESS its personnel were hit. Penultimately, Putin is defending Russia's interests and a principle -- of sovereignty, not Assad-qua-Assad.
2. If Russia had done Syria's fighting for Syria, Assad's fighters would look like mewling puking babes. They had to prove their stuff. Not a bad idea.
3. Nevertheless, one assumes papa Russia was in the background if things got out of hand.
4. If Russia had acted, the entire situation could have escalated way too fast, way too dangerously.
5. I worry more about Putin abandoning Iran to the tender mercies of the Israeli killers, er, most moral IAF.
6. In the end, and even among states that I consider to be acting out of some sense of justice (Russia, Iran, Hezbollah), it's still every man for himself and the devil take the hindmost.
7. Michael Jones repeats that "God is more powerful than the forces of history," and I'd like to believe that, but Jones also has some cockamamie ideas about evolution and about NSDAP Germany which was obliterated by the godless-ones and Germany/Europe is still suffering those travails, so maybe Jones is pushing bulpuckie? Maybe his god has a different timeline than my own? (If it doesn't affect my life or my children's, why would I care, hmm god?)
SolontoCroesus reflected and wrote powerfully from the hip & heart:
“6. In the end, and even among states that I consider to be acting out of some sense of justice (Russia, Iran, Hezbollah), it’s still everyman for himself and the devil take the hindmost.”
Hi S2C,
The Syrian population is among the world’s fiercest opponents of Jewish Zionism.
Not surprisingly, the CIA/Mossad/M16 have to work overtime to get inside Syria for gathering (critical) on-the-ground intelligence and implementation of regime destabilization.
President Assad is highly educated and is hitched to an attractive Western gal. In London, he studied ophthalmology and he got to “rub elbows” with Tony Blair as Iraq was unmercifully crushed and dispatched into a divided Stone Age condition.
Subsequently, at this mad impasse on a Damascus road to WW III, I take ever more seriously your plain spoken words, “it’s still every man for himself and the devil take the hindmost.”
The Big 3 Western Zionist powers at minimum want Syria balkanized and they take their Greater Israel share. And Russia prefers not having to abandon it’s military position on the Mediterranean Sea.
Statecraft-astute President Basher Assad knows such is the relentless Zio Process underway.
ZUS is not yet inclined to shock & awe (liberate) Damascus, because Trump’s Jewish Neoconservatives know American troops would be needed for occupation, and throughout Syria, they’d be unwelcomed as Zionist occupiers.
At present, it’s impossible for me to forget that, especially among the wealthy & powerful adversarial Middle East “animals,” things REALLY come down to “it’s every man for himself and the devil take the hindmost.”
As Zio-Caesars Trump/Netanyahu, May, and Macron pursue the “hindmost,” I truly hope President Assad gives the better part unto Allah / God.
Thanks for the exchange, S2C.
pls stop disseminating the pipeline disinformation that serves only to obscure true cause and purpose of Syria war.
http://www.unz.com/article/tracing-the-rush-to-war/#comment-2291549
Jewry’s leadership, both nationally and internationally, is driven by interests which are totally at variance with to those of its host nations. Ever since 1945, with few exceptions, Jewmania has been a sine qua non for membership in the western elites, whether in finance, politics, academia, law or the world of entertainment and journalism. This is a fact. Anti-antisemitism is not only a requirement for political success, it must be vociferous and react viciously to any and all criticism, real or perceived or insufficient praise of “the Jews” (referring to Jewry, not individuals as such).
The donning of the skull cap and the obligatory visit to the ruins of the Fortress Antonia- or an acceptable kosher equivalent- are the indispensable and requisite symbols of abject and ethno-masochistic subordination of Western Christian civilization and culture to the Jews, their guilt mongering and extortionate shakedown racket of the Holohoax and their stolen Levantine base of operations which serves alternately as the tip of Jewry’s spear, a land base for international criminality and a haven for its fugitives from justice.
Tragically, this is the world that our fathers and grandfathers of the so called “Greatest Generation” were used as cannon fodder to achieve. Insofar as we embrace the lie of the “Good War”, “Liberation” and the Manichean mythology that underlies this status quo, we perpetuate our subservience to the Jews. I remember Solzhenitsyn’s quoting of the Russian proverb in his “Gulag Archipelago”: “Dig around in the past, and you will lose an eye. Forget about the past and you will lose both.” As a people, we have not only forgotten about the past, we have been indoctrinated with an absolutely false and despicable- anti-Christian and anti-European at its core- lie. The biggest lie in recorded history.
Israel is an asset of this partnership as much as is UK and US.
It's ridiculous to say one of these elected puppets is the one pulling any strings. They are all on strings. And the string-pullers are the Illuminati.
So let's think about UK's role in this Syria affair. Did they not set this up to implicate Russia in the alleged chemical attack with their Skripal hoax? Do they not fund, along with the US, the White Helmets? Are they not the ones, along with the US and UK, who launched the missiles? Do you really think Netanyahu or Kagan got them to do that? Netanyahu is just a high-level manager and Kagan a high-level propagandist in the Illuminati organization.
There is a danger in attributing all blame to Israel and Jews. And I am not speaking of "anti-Semitism", because Israel and the Tribe do bear a great deal of blame. The danger is ignoring that even if Israel and Jews did not exist, the Illuminati would keep plugging away.
Yes a weakened, Balkanized Syria is in Israel's interest, particularly in Eretz Israel's interest. But it is also in UK's interest. Let's remember, UK has had an Empire for centuries. They have gone to war against any country that did not submit to Windsor rule. They have never stopped doing this.
So when we see the White House filled with Brits (like the Orangutan) and Jews, we can see this is, as it has been for centuries, a partnership of two horribly evil groups, under the common name of Illuminati.
I think my record of comments clearly shows that my comments are, by and large, fact driven.
That said, the trouble I have with the Illuminati hypothesis you put forward is this: there has been no serious scholarship – meaning peer reviewed publications or books published by respected academicians – attempting to prove this hypothesis.
But the same cannot be said about one half of your Illuminati team – i.e., The Lobby.
The nefarious influence of The Lobby has been rigorously demonstrated by two sets of scholars:
1. The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy authored by Profs. Mearsheimer and Walt
2. The Culture of Critique trilogy authored by Prof. Kevin MacDonald
These scholarly documents are chock full of references to sources that bolster their assertions, as they especially rely on statements coming from the horses mouth, so to speak.
Yes, let’s do think about it. I tend to believe the Brits have as much to gain from Syrian intervention as the French and Americans do. And if you want to understand what the American interest in Syria is, you needn’t go further than the statement Senator Wicker (R-MS) made while responding to that very question by Tucker Carlson. The good senator prefaced his response with the following statement: “well, if you care about Israel…”
You can’t get a more honest assessment than that, now can you?
Having published a peer-reviewed article, I can assure you that peer review is a joke. Aside from finding that information widely available elsewhere.
But yeah, it's obvious Jews pull strings because, unlike blue bloods, who prefer to hide in the shadows, Jews are openly and notoriously Jews. But don't confuse coyness with weakness.
The Blue Bloods work, and have worked for centuries, through secret societies. The whole method to their madness is not to reveal what group they belong to. But we do know that, say, both Busk and Kerry, when they were running against each other for president, were members of Skull and Bones, which is one (of many) secret societies. Now that happened to come out, but 99% of the time it doesn't.
but here's a little trick. Bing how many US presidents have been blood relatives of the House of Windsor. Answer: all of them. Top management needs some clan blood.
In particularly your Lobby thesis does not explain why it was UK and Europe, not the Jews, who ruled the world for centuries. Yes, I've heard the argument that Jews were the bankers. But, as may be obvious, the monarchies that ruled the world weren't coy about plunder. Look at the Louvre and British Museum, let along the castles the monarchs still live in. What would prevent the monarchies, that controlled the armies, navies and people, from taking all the gold from the Jews by force? Or by tax? Bear in mind, all the monarchies of Europe - Spain, Dutch, English, German, Austria-Hungarian, Polish, French, Russian, Swedish, etc. - were close blood relatives, closer than Jews are to each other.
Do you really think in a period of 100 years these families, who ruled the world for centuries, lost all their power to some Jews without guns or some politicians?
I’d like to remind Occam’s razorists and other muppets and shills accusing reasonable bloggers and commenters of being conspiracy theorists – for rightly pointing out the critical role played by Israel and the US Jewish Lobby in getting the US to militarily intervene in countries considered foes by Israel – about this well researched, beautiful paper written in 2006 by Harvard’s JFK School of Government professor of International Affairs Stephen Walt and Chicago University professor of Political Sciences John Mearsheimer in which it is explained with great detail what the Jewish lobby is, why it was a critical factor to get the US to intervene in Iraq in 2003, and how successfully steers US foreign policy in the Greater Middle East to favour Israel.
http://mearsheimer.uchicago.edu/pdfs/IsraelLobby.pdf
Bottomline: explanation 2 is largely correct, the tail is wagging the dog, pro Israel donors are better organized and have bottomless pockets, either to promote “unfriendly” politicos (to Rouhani’s Iran, Assad’s Syria and Saddam’s Iraq) or to promote the opponents to the ones that have noticed the Lobby’s stranglehold and oppose or don’t favour enough belligerent US policies towards said ME countries and its leaders.
Are you trying to obscure – with the use of the term “US elites” which is usually understood as “WASPs” – who the real promoters (Jewish lobby) of the US military interventions and belligerent positions towards the enemies of Israel are?
But Iraq war is a bad example: Saddam and Iranian ayatollahs used to be at each other’s throats, essentially neutralizing each other. At that time the US and its European vassals supplied Saddam with chemical weapons components. The only reason he did not have any chemical weapons when the US used them as a pretext for invasion is that those supply lines dried out. There were three main winners of the Iraq war, none of them the US as a country: Iran, Islamists, as well as Halliburton and equally unscrupulous swarm of Pentagon contractors. Strengthening Iran was against Israel’s best interests. Moreover, the US actions on several fronts are totally suicidal, which is also against Israeli interests, as Israel’s very existence depends on the US support, financial and military. US provocations against Russia (e.g., basket case Ukraine or ludicrous Skripal affair) and China (South China Sea, now trade war) have nothing to do with Israel’s interests and everything with the stupidity and shortsightedness of the American elites. Not to mention dog-and-pony show with North Korea, which undermined the US credibility. This is also contrary to Israel’s interests.
One has to conclude that American elites (including Jews) are simply hysterical because their Ponzi schemes (US debt and dollar) are in an imminent danger of collapse. Iraq and Libya both tried to switch oil sales from the dollar to other currencies, Russia is trading with most neighbors in national currencies, and China remarkably successfully launched trade in oil futures in yuans. Thus, keeping in mind huge influence of the Israeli lobby in the US, overall conclusion must be that the US and Israeli elites are dangerously shortsighted and/or clinically stupid. That’s exactly the point I was making.
Gilardi rants about the poor poor Arabs and warns of the wrath of his hero Putin, who needs more than five years and counting to even hold on to Russia’s one middle east ally.
He envies and exaggerates Jewish power and influence, but when you’re completely bereft of power and influence, despite the Ph.D. everyone has to know you have, I can see how hard it is to accurately estimate Jewish power. Like a deaf man trying to describe how loud something is!
Reality is, we will hit Syria whenever and wherever we want, so will Israel, France, and UK. And Russia and the Arabs can’t and won’t stop us. Trump’s popularity rose when he hired Bolton and then again when he hit Syria.
Both the New Israel and the Original have the Mandate of Heaven, and we aren’t about to stop winning.
Thanks for the laughs.
Lot,
My-o-my – you really exemplify the killer nature of the Jew culture. Finally, an honest Jew.
Think Peace --- Do Mo Harm --- Maintain Hope --- Art
What you didn’t quote is Tucker’s response…”I do care about Israel”
The IQ separation between the multitude of dumb ass goyim and the high IQ Jews that are in control of the institutions and organizations that influence and dominate American society are just too disparate. Multi billionaires are able to buy politicians while most Americans spend their time on social media or watching tripe on TV.
In spite of Trump craven capitulation, they're still trying to do him in.
In spite of Trump craven capitulation, they’re still trying to do him in.
The only political arguments in the US are between Jews – right Jews, left Jews, and center Jews.
Either the right, left, or center Jew argument, always wins. Depending on what Jew sugar daddy a Gentile politician has, dictates what they will argue.
Sad but true.
Think Peace — Art
The problem is the political power of money.
With globalisation and free movement of capital the power of money increased, political power descreased.
The USA always was a moneycracy, read the diaries of Harold L Ickes.
But since approx 2000 the whole west was moneycracised.
This is best seen right now in Hungary, where Soros tries to topple the democratically elected government.
The EU is his tool.
So the tail does not wag the dog, the dog wags its tail, in fact, the dog bites.
But the other dogs resist.
In 1933 there was the jewish war declaration on Germany, 1993 PNAC by AEI, the jewish war declaration on Russia and China.
True. Just read the anti-federalist papers. They warned us regarding most if not quite all of what we’re now seeing.
True. And, I might add, war time propaganda.
Amazing how that stuff still sticks. And stinks.
He envies and exaggerates Jewish power and influence, but when you're completely bereft of power and influence, despite the Ph.D. everyone has to know you have, I can see how hard it is to accurately estimate Jewish power. Like a deaf man trying to describe how loud something is!
Reality is, we will hit Syria whenever and wherever we want, so will Israel, France, and UK. And Russia and the Arabs can't and won't stop us. Trump's popularity rose when he hired Bolton and then again when he hit Syria.
Both the New Israel and the Original have the Mandate of Heaven, and we aren't about to stop winning.
He does?
And whining, and bragging, and lying.
Thanks for the laughs.
Well if you want to limit your understanding of reality to “peer reviewed studies”, by all means.
Having published a peer-reviewed article, I can assure you that peer review is a joke. Aside from finding that information widely available elsewhere.
But yeah, it’s obvious Jews pull strings because, unlike blue bloods, who prefer to hide in the shadows, Jews are openly and notoriously Jews. But don’t confuse coyness with weakness.
The Blue Bloods work, and have worked for centuries, through secret societies. The whole method to their madness is not to reveal what group they belong to. But we do know that, say, both Busk and Kerry, when they were running against each other for president, were members of Skull and Bones, which is one (of many) secret societies. Now that happened to come out, but 99% of the time it doesn’t.
but here’s a little trick. Bing how many US presidents have been blood relatives of the House of Windsor. Answer: all of them. Top management needs some clan blood.
In particularly your Lobby thesis does not explain why it was UK and Europe, not the Jews, who ruled the world for centuries. Yes, I’ve heard the argument that Jews were the bankers. But, as may be obvious, the monarchies that ruled the world weren’t coy about plunder. Look at the Louvre and British Museum, let along the castles the monarchs still live in. What would prevent the monarchies, that controlled the armies, navies and people, from taking all the gold from the Jews by force? Or by tax? Bear in mind, all the monarchies of Europe – Spain, Dutch, English, German, Austria-Hungarian, Polish, French, Russian, Swedish, etc. – were close blood relatives, closer than Jews are to each other.
Do you really think in a period of 100 years these families, who ruled the world for centuries, lost all their power to some Jews without guns or some politicians?
They were and are being fought for International Zionism and their mafia entity, "Israel".
International Jewry's power has increased enormously from the 19th Century until now.
The fact that some European countries, for a period of time, ruled over much of the world has nothing to do with anything.
Having read several of your posts in the past, I believe you mean well, but this sort of thing ends up being nothing but a distraction right now.
More wonders of diversity: from VDARE, Indian immigrants who are increasingly running for government and virtually all are left wing socialist extremists:
https://www.vdare.com/articles/colonization-by-indian-leftists-the-downside-of-merit-based-immigration?content=USA.com,%202010-2014%20statistics
It is about money only and unity of goals and not about IQ.
Jewish people do tend to unity of purpose, the desire to be a cohesive unit, but IQ allows them to achieve it.
Money is a tool and as all tools is useless if not used.
My posting @37 is in reference to the latest foray by ICS to whitewash history. As this zionization of schools continues unabated, being but one thread of a multifaceted assault by jewish power, it brings to mind a quote attributed to an aide of Karl Rove in reference to the 'reality-based community':
"'That's not the way the world really works anymore,' ...'We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality—judiciously, as you will—we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors...and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do'.
It seems this is an apt description of the current state of affairs vis-a-vis jewish power. We are studying what they do while they are creating 'new realities'.
Great observation, but with this little difference: ICS is dealing in SURreality.
How are we going to change this?
Write a bunch of pamphlets and leave them in church pews, community college cafeterias, other places teens hang out??
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnSqLkDVdyo
CrossTalk on US Foreign Policy: Aggressive Posture
"It doesn’t matter who the president is. It doesn’t matter which party controls the White House. One can easily ask the following question: Is Trump’s time in office serving George W. Bush’s third term or Barack Obama’s third term? The neocons are firmly in the saddle."
“How about helping Israel if and only if an actual WMD hits one of their cities with clear and indisputable damage & mass casualties.”
I think that’s being too soft on Israel. How about letting them fend for themselves even in the case of a WMD attack after we withdraw all protection and aid and they have to face the vengeance of their neighbors? My view is that Israel should be made to repay every dollar of aid they’ve received from the US from the time their shitty little country was illegally formed until the present day.
Israel has been an enemy of the US from the first. It’s time they were cut off totally.
Typical supremacist tactic yet again, projection. Once you learn that pretty much everything the Zios/Israelis and their puppets say about others, are actually what they are themselves its pretty easy to see through the lies.
I’m sure what they’re doing here is trying to provoke Russia or Iran to attack Israel or the Americans now based in Israel. Then they would have the excuse to go full retard. I think Putin was smart not to respond, the reaction from Americans was better than anything Putin could have done with missiles. People are waking up, Trump made a stupid move, will cost him big time, Republicans too.
OANN-One America News ch. 347 on Direct TV has been telling the truth about the Syrian false flag too. They have some videos on Youtube as well, pretty good stuff.
The Iranian, Syrians and N Koreans would be smart to get nukes, Israel has 200+ pointed in all directions, why wouldn’t they have something to make the Israeli loons think twice? Just look at what happens when you don’t…Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen
I’ve come to understand why Hitler got elected lately, look at how they’re treating everyone in the world, even America, after we’ve done nothing but good for them, how many billions do we fork over in handouts every year to these ungrateful psychos? What do we get in return?
No one that has been through a holocaust as advertised acts this way, no way, and they wonder why people question the holohoax, or Hitlers actions? It in our face now, they’re doing it to us for crying out loud. I’ve been reading about pre-WW2 Germany lately, sounds a whole lot like current America. Seems they would have learned, with that high IQ they have, not to do the same thing that brought such poor results last time…..guess not.
So I don’t want to hear no more whining Zios, you’re doing it to yourselves, keep ratcheting the madness up, even though the writing is already on the wall.
I expect we’ll be seeing a false flag or hate crime hoaxes pretty soon, to be blamed on Muslims or “white supremacists” of course, its been a while since we had one now……
You know of late they don't give a damn about credibility anymore! it's like a full blown oligarchy with a thin veneer of 'democracy' (as if democracy is a panacea to all of society's political ills) with the circus of elections repeating every now and then to deflate the build up of tensions.
Since you live in the south where a big chunk of our soldiers come from, have you tried to red-pill US servicemen (and women). Unless the army is seriously red-pilled nothing absolutely nothing will change for these 'elites'.
They'll go on destroying nation after nation not to mention eroding and decaying the country. Have you seriously tried red-pilling some of the muscle that backs this lunacy? I'm sure you must be having a couple of pals or family members in the army roster.
Also by reading the planks of the Commie manifesto, one can also understand that the USSA is under the thrall of the scum as well, having fully implemented 7 of the 10 the last time I looked a while back. The Nazis at least put up a good fight against all odds.
This site claims all 10 are operative and they're probably correct.
http://www.criminalgovernment.com/docs/planks.html
Having published a peer-reviewed article, I can assure you that peer review is a joke. Aside from finding that information widely available elsewhere.
But yeah, it's obvious Jews pull strings because, unlike blue bloods, who prefer to hide in the shadows, Jews are openly and notoriously Jews. But don't confuse coyness with weakness.
The Blue Bloods work, and have worked for centuries, through secret societies. The whole method to their madness is not to reveal what group they belong to. But we do know that, say, both Busk and Kerry, when they were running against each other for president, were members of Skull and Bones, which is one (of many) secret societies. Now that happened to come out, but 99% of the time it doesn't.
but here's a little trick. Bing how many US presidents have been blood relatives of the House of Windsor. Answer: all of them. Top management needs some clan blood.
In particularly your Lobby thesis does not explain why it was UK and Europe, not the Jews, who ruled the world for centuries. Yes, I've heard the argument that Jews were the bankers. But, as may be obvious, the monarchies that ruled the world weren't coy about plunder. Look at the Louvre and British Museum, let along the castles the monarchs still live in. What would prevent the monarchies, that controlled the armies, navies and people, from taking all the gold from the Jews by force? Or by tax? Bear in mind, all the monarchies of Europe - Spain, Dutch, English, German, Austria-Hungarian, Polish, French, Russian, Swedish, etc. - were close blood relatives, closer than Jews are to each other.
Do you really think in a period of 100 years these families, who ruled the world for centuries, lost all their power to some Jews without guns or some politicians?
You should give Karl Polanyi‘s The Great Transformation a read. It’s quite illuminating:
He envies and exaggerates Jewish power and influence, but when you're completely bereft of power and influence, despite the Ph.D. everyone has to know you have, I can see how hard it is to accurately estimate Jewish power. Like a deaf man trying to describe how loud something is!
Reality is, we will hit Syria whenever and wherever we want, so will Israel, France, and UK. And Russia and the Arabs can't and won't stop us. Trump's popularity rose when he hired Bolton and then again when he hit Syria.
Both the New Israel and the Original have the Mandate of Heaven, and we aren't about to stop winning.
Wasn’t Lot the mythical jooie pervert who fornicated with his daughters in a cave?
http://mearsheimer.uchicago.edu/pdfs/IsraelLobby.pdf
Bottomline: explanation 2 is largely correct, the tail is wagging the dog, pro Israel donors are better organized and have bottomless pockets, either to promote "unfriendly" politicos (to Rouhani's Iran, Assad's Syria and Saddam's Iraq) or to promote the opponents to the ones that have noticed the Lobby's stranglehold and oppose or don't favour enough belligerent US policies towards said ME countries and its leaders.
Are you trying to obscure - with the use of the term "US elites" which is usually understood as "WASPs" - who the real promoters (Jewish lobby) of the US military interventions and belligerent positions towards the enemies of Israel are?
Let’s get the record straight: I never claimed that American elites are WASPs. In fact, Jews are over-represented in American elites, particularly among the financial ones, i.e., banksters. Indeed, Jewish lobby wields disproportionate power in the US, many US Jews don’t even hide their dual US-Israeli citizenship any more. And yes, in the ME several US wars were clearly aimed at Israel’s enemies, suggesting that Jewish lobby was using the US as a hefty club.
But Iraq war is a bad example: Saddam and Iranian ayatollahs used to be at each other’s throats, essentially neutralizing each other. At that time the US and its European vassals supplied Saddam with chemical weapons components. The only reason he did not have any chemical weapons when the US used them as a pretext for invasion is that those supply lines dried out. There were three main winners of the Iraq war, none of them the US as a country: Iran, Islamists, as well as Halliburton and equally unscrupulous swarm of Pentagon contractors. Strengthening Iran was against Israel’s best interests. Moreover, the US actions on several fronts are totally suicidal, which is also against Israeli interests, as Israel’s very existence depends on the US support, financial and military. US provocations against Russia (e.g., basket case Ukraine or ludicrous Skripal affair) and China (South China Sea, now trade war) have nothing to do with Israel’s interests and everything with the stupidity and shortsightedness of the American elites. Not to mention dog-and-pony show with North Korea, which undermined the US credibility. This is also contrary to Israel’s interests.
One has to conclude that American elites (including Jews) are simply hysterical because their Ponzi schemes (US debt and dollar) are in an imminent danger of collapse. Iraq and Libya both tried to switch oil sales from the dollar to other currencies, Russia is trading with most neighbors in national currencies, and China remarkably successfully launched trade in oil futures in yuans. Thus, keeping in mind huge influence of the Israeli lobby in the US, overall conclusion must be that the US and Israeli elites are dangerously shortsighted and/or clinically stupid. That’s exactly the point I was making.
At this point, someone, who, like you, states "But Iraq war is a bad example:", is either extremely ignorant or just dissembling...
The fraudulent war on terror, which began with the invasion of Afghanistan over the Zionist false flag of 9-11, is entirely a Zionist project.
Anyone with half a brain knows that the attack on Iraq was not supposed to end there; Iraq was one of several countries, 7 according to General Clark, to be taken out in only 5 years... Iran, the strongest and main objective, was going to the last to be targeted, once completely encircled and cut off from any allies. Syria and Lebanon(Hezbollah) were supposed to be taken out too, before Iran.
Afghanistan sits on Iran's Eastern borders while Iraq on Iran's Western frontier.
http://www.partiantisioniste.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/moyen_orient_carte_02.jpg
The Zionist plans did not work as planned, because, instead of 'cakewalks', the ZUS's forces soon ran into trouble, in the form of harsh guerrilla warfare in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
The war on Syria is a continuation of the original plan, and a way to try to "fix" what went wrong;
By destabilizing Syria trough the heavy use of Salafi/Wahhabi jihadists, the idea was also to destabilize fragile Iraq, fragile still from the long ZUS occupation, and regain control...
To this end, the so called 'Islamic State' was created by the ZUS & allies.
You are also bullshitting re the reasons for US hostility towards Russia, since they do, to a considerable degree, stem from Zionist hostility towards Russia & its hold over US foreign policy.
Just a few examples, there is a LOT more:
The Neocons Versus Russia
http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2008/08/16/the-neocons-versus-russia/ Philip Giraldi on the Neocons, Ukraine, Russia, and the Oligarchs
http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2014/02/22/philip-giraldi-on-the-neocons-ukraine-russia-and-the-oligarchs/
Amen to that especially since they seem to love to brag about their IQs and other “fab” qualities. Let’s see how well they do in a non parasitic role.
From the chicken of the Red Sea... CENSORSHIP, below.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/zoa-says-it-stopped-anti-semitic-al-jazeera-reports-on-us-jewish-lobby/
“From the chicken of the Red Sea… CENSORSHIP, below.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/zoa-says-it-stopped-anti-semitic-al-jazeera-reports-on-us-jewish-lobby/”
Funny thing is, they’ve probably brought more publicity to the documentary by fighting it than it would have gotten just being released by Al Jazerra…
High IQ once again, just can’t fix stoopid.
Can’t they see how literally every Anti-American thing they do, fighting freedom, backfires on them?
Oh well, what do I know? I’m just a pea brain low IQ gentile….
The Zionist Project 4. Puppet Masters – America’s Last Regime Change
Carrying a Bible and calling yourself a Christian does not make you a Christian.
Just like the fake Jews, they hide behind religion to get away with evil, and it has become pretty profitable too.
You’re welcome.
With precise orientation, a razor can be sharpened by the magnetic pull of the Moon. You’ll need a compass and will need to stand in the moonlight for a considerable amount of time being extremely dull. Have patience.
Yes but there’s no evidence that the new boss wasn’t the same as the old boss.
The royals created “democracy” in which they put two of their puppets on the block and the “people” got to choose which one they preferred.
You don’t think the royals and nobilities were the ones who had the capital to invest in factories? You think some peasant, who hadn’t barely enough food to feed himself, started a factory?
People like to claim, say, that Jews control all the media and central banks. But do you know that the Qunt of England appoints the directors of both the BBC (which they get the taxpayers to fund) and the Bank of England? And these aren’t just any media or bank – these are the central media and central bank of the country that virtually ruled the world for many centuries.
One could go on. I don’t mean to change your mind. Just going forward, keep an open mind. Look not only for the Jews on the stage, but the blue bloods. But you’ll have to look harder. They’re secretive about their status. Very.
Personal archives are not working for Earlier Items.
Notice page 1, 2, 3 etc show the same items
http://www.unz.com/comments/all/?commenterfilter=NoseytheDuke
http://www.unz.com/comments/all/page/2/?commenterfilter=NoseytheDuke
http://www.unz.com/comments/all/page/3/?commenterfilter=NoseytheDuke
Since the US military is now taking its marching orders from Israel, it wouldn’t be so bad if it becomes overrun with homo/lesbo/trannies.
Here’s the problem. Even though military makes a BIG DEAL of homos, trannies, and women, the fact remains tough guys will do most of the heavy lifting and fighting. So, it’s still the same military.
But because of its ‘progressive’ sheen, the Liberals will now support the military.
That makes it far more dangerous.
As UK and France as such vassals of the US, it's like US-US-US.
Exclusive club Permanent UNSC required powerful influence to determine geopolitical outcome, including (nuke)mil capability, political & economy prowess. UK & Fr are declining. Germany lead EU might be more suitable to replace both.
India is potential one, but sepoy is forever sepoy, a errand running boy for Anglozionist in long history. Look at what its doing with FUKUS & Israel now.
While China trying to open a pressure war front at Taiwan Strait to force US back down on Syria, India immediately conducted a thousand fighter planes simulated attack on China & Pak to counter.
China objected India request to join UNSC in reason that nuclear power Pak will be qualified too, which India rejected. And India doesn’t even want to join Nuclear non proliferation, a total chaotic poor country so unfit for UNSC job.
Iran, Nigeria & Brazil have no substantial influence. Brazil has already been castrated by Anglozionist using court process & impeachment, their popular leaders are jailed for “corruption” while most corrupted puppet leaders are put in power to destroy Brics.
I’d like to remind you about strawman-bashing.
No dog in this hunt , nor fully understand the issue: However , I am wondering how is it that ISIS never attacks Israel or vice versa? Are they the same(or are they on the same side only) Would someone elucidate my ignorance?
As to your question, ISIS and the myriad number of creative names used to label the proxy forces are largely armed and trained by US, UK and Israel, some other nations also participate. Funding largely comes from those same nations but also includes SA and the Gulf States.
Israel has been known to take wounded ISIS fighters into Israel for medical treatment so that they can promptly return to the battlefield. This article points out which nation derives the benefit and who exactly is calling the shots. I hope this helps. Cheers
But Iraq war is a bad example: Saddam and Iranian ayatollahs used to be at each other’s throats, essentially neutralizing each other. At that time the US and its European vassals supplied Saddam with chemical weapons components. The only reason he did not have any chemical weapons when the US used them as a pretext for invasion is that those supply lines dried out. There were three main winners of the Iraq war, none of them the US as a country: Iran, Islamists, as well as Halliburton and equally unscrupulous swarm of Pentagon contractors. Strengthening Iran was against Israel’s best interests. Moreover, the US actions on several fronts are totally suicidal, which is also against Israeli interests, as Israel’s very existence depends on the US support, financial and military. US provocations against Russia (e.g., basket case Ukraine or ludicrous Skripal affair) and China (South China Sea, now trade war) have nothing to do with Israel’s interests and everything with the stupidity and shortsightedness of the American elites. Not to mention dog-and-pony show with North Korea, which undermined the US credibility. This is also contrary to Israel’s interests.
One has to conclude that American elites (including Jews) are simply hysterical because their Ponzi schemes (US debt and dollar) are in an imminent danger of collapse. Iraq and Libya both tried to switch oil sales from the dollar to other currencies, Russia is trading with most neighbors in national currencies, and China remarkably successfully launched trade in oil futures in yuans. Thus, keeping in mind huge influence of the Israeli lobby in the US, overall conclusion must be that the US and Israeli elites are dangerously shortsighted and/or clinically stupid. That’s exactly the point I was making.
Whatever Iran may have gained from the deposing of Saddam and the installation of a Shiite-dominated US puppet government, Israel gained far more from Iraq’s descent into instability and sectarian infighting, as well as permanent US troop presence to facilitate greater chaos throughout the region (in accord with Oded Yinon), which is in Israel’s interest.
To modify the favoured phrase of Unz writer Andrei ‘The Saker’ Raevsky, with his in fact false claims that Vladimir Putin is fighting 'Anglo-Zionism'
Whilst Israel continues to bomb and attack Syrian territory in league with US-UK-France, killing Russia's Iranian allies ... Putin makes a new tech deal with Israel's Viber as the official Russia gov choice company for 'safe' communication - LOL - whilst Putin crushes and blocks a Russian-founded IT rival to WhatsApp, Telegram, to make room for Putin's Israeli friends
About 20% of those Israeli soldiers shooting Palestinian children and protestors, are essentially Russians, many of them Christian Orthodox with an alleged 'Jewish ancestor' ... no big objections from Putin about the Russians involved in the massacre of Palestinians, imported by Israel in the 1990s to be Israel's military 'tough guys', rougher than the now-soft Tel Aviv Israeli 'soyboys'
In Russia, Putin has sponsored the Mossad-tied Chabad wing of Jewish religious life, helping push aside the old non-Zionist religious Jews, as Israel Shamir has noted ... Shamir and Anatoly Karlin both indicating they are 'puzzled' by these and similar actions
The pro-Putin faker 'the Saker' is actually trying to distract us from what appears to be more truly an Anglo-Russo-Zionist cabal, playing both 'sides' of what is a very bloody game
As indeed it always was, a game of the 'Best Enemy Money Can Buy' as Antony Sutton showed was true of the old Soviet Union, getting US tech transferred to it thru Israel and other conduits, in the 1950s-60s-70s
Western stooge Yeltsin appointed Putin ... It was perhaps Putin's mission to build Russia up - so it could be the nation-state 'enemy' again ... Despite all the alleged 'threats' from the West, Putin and Russian media even today, still pull their punches on a wide variety of key matters, from the crimes of Nato to the crimes of Israel ... Israel bombs Syria and kills Syrians and Iranians, and Putin then makes a security-endangering tech deal with the Israeli bombers ... that is ultra-key data to grok for anyone trying to understand the world today
Vladimir Putin and 'Putin's rabbi', Berel Lazar of Chabad
https://www.telesurtv.net/__export/1406828357246/sites/telesur/img/multimedia/2014/07/31/vladimir_putin_rabino_rusos.jpg
It is worth remembering that Putin’s government recently passed a law criminalizing Holocaust denial (although of course there are Slavic interests in perpetuating that particular myth).
Yea, very profitable exercise. For the real culprits.
Iraq has kicked the US troops out once, although it let them come back under the pretext of fighting ISIS. Iraqi government is quite genuinely Shiite-dominated, but it only pretends to be US puppet. It lets Iranian troops through to Syria, allowed its own Shiite militia to fight on Assad’s side in Syria, and always allows Russian planes and cruise missiles through on their way to Syria. All these are against real US (and Israeli; see astute comment #128) puppets, ISIS and other head-choppers. If I were an Israel supporter, I wouldn’t trust Iraqi government an inch.
Having published a peer-reviewed article, I can assure you that peer review is a joke. Aside from finding that information widely available elsewhere.
But yeah, it's obvious Jews pull strings because, unlike blue bloods, who prefer to hide in the shadows, Jews are openly and notoriously Jews. But don't confuse coyness with weakness.
The Blue Bloods work, and have worked for centuries, through secret societies. The whole method to their madness is not to reveal what group they belong to. But we do know that, say, both Busk and Kerry, when they were running against each other for president, were members of Skull and Bones, which is one (of many) secret societies. Now that happened to come out, but 99% of the time it doesn't.
but here's a little trick. Bing how many US presidents have been blood relatives of the House of Windsor. Answer: all of them. Top management needs some clan blood.
In particularly your Lobby thesis does not explain why it was UK and Europe, not the Jews, who ruled the world for centuries. Yes, I've heard the argument that Jews were the bankers. But, as may be obvious, the monarchies that ruled the world weren't coy about plunder. Look at the Louvre and British Museum, let along the castles the monarchs still live in. What would prevent the monarchies, that controlled the armies, navies and people, from taking all the gold from the Jews by force? Or by tax? Bear in mind, all the monarchies of Europe - Spain, Dutch, English, German, Austria-Hungarian, Polish, French, Russian, Swedish, etc. - were close blood relatives, closer than Jews are to each other.
Do you really think in a period of 100 years these families, who ruled the world for centuries, lost all their power to some Jews without guns or some politicians?
CalDre:
The war in Syria or the previous war against Iraq, and others in the greater ME, were not fought for the benefit of European blue bloods.
They were and are being fought for International Zionism and their mafia entity, “Israel”.
International Jewry’s power has increased enormously from the 19th Century until now.
The fact that some European countries, for a period of time, ruled over much of the world has nothing to do with anything.
Having read several of your posts in the past, I believe you mean well, but this sort of thing ends up being nothing but a distraction right now.
Then opposition to the draft stopped the imperial wars for a few years, roughly a decade, when Reagan switched the focus to Latin America, where we had wars against Grenada, Panama and Nicaragua as well as death squads in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, etc. How did this benefit the Tribe or, in your theory, blue bloods? Or why were those wars fought?
Now, the next theater of action has been Middle East. Are you so sure those wars wouldn't have happened even if Israel didn't exist? Maybe so. But did you know that the blue bloods were engaged in wars in the Middle East before Israel even existed? Now this is a non-sensical statement. The point is that blue bloods have been trying to dominate the world, and remove anyone not subject to their dominance, for centuries. Current wars in the ME fit exactly into this centuries-old pattern. But let's ignore on this centuries-old pattern and focus on "the other", so we don't have to blame ourselves. It's all Jews' fault, and Whites are perfect and pure, right? LOL! What utter rubbish. Oh, so sorry, last thing I mean to do is have truth interfere with the campaign of Jew scapegoating.
Jews certainly play a large role in the Illuminati, and I stand by past posts (nothing has changed in my worldview), it's just you are ignoring the other elephant in the room. Deliberately, it seems. Why?
The Jews and the British Empire, by "Leslie Fry" ( the author's nom de plume) available here in several formats.
https://archive.org/details/JewsAndTheBritishEmpire
Keep punching, Phil, the blows are stinging.
nb. "Bombing the Syrian government hasn’t make the U.S. or any other country more secure, and it will likely weaken President Bashar al-Assad just enough to prolong Syria’s civil war and add to the suffering of the civilian population. "
"doesn't make" or "hasn't made" ?
Obviously there’s no such thing as a “sovereign country” anymore when globalist regimes
— The Coalition of the Killing — can bomb you with impunity if you’re a weaker country., and when the complicit zionist MSM & CIA control the narrative. Globalists don’t need no damn evidence..
Bob Corker and Tim Kaine just teamed up to send a new bill to the floor that will give Trump unprecedented power to wage war anywhere in the world without the approval of Congress, with Congress only able to veto the war after the fact, and only after obtaining a 2/3 majority.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/senators-offer-up-unprecedented-war-powers-to-president-aumf-kaine-corker/
Now why would Bob Corker and Tim Kaine, two of Trump’s arch enemies, want to give him such broad power? This has to be a set up, they are giving Trump the rope to go hang himself!
Keep punching, Phil, the blows are stinging.
nb. "Bombing the Syrian government hasn’t make the U.S. or any other country more secure, and it will likely weaken President Bashar al-Assad just enough to prolong Syria’s civil war and add to the suffering of the civilian population. "
"doesn't make" or "hasn't made" ?
So much to be said. The first important question. Why are we there? Answer.. to carve out territory for an “Israel friendly” Kurdish state. Because a Kurdish state made up of Syrian, Iraqi, Turkish and Iranian lands would weaken Syria, Iraq, Turkey and Iran. A Kurdish state would have the Kurds controlling Iraqi oil fields in Kirkuk and Mosul (oil which would be piped into israel), and as a bonus a Kurdish state would almost assuredly deny Iran a land route for its gas pipeline through Syria to Europe. Not to mention the 200,000 Kurdish jews that live in israel. And then there’s Israel and its partners who would love to break up the majority Russian share of Europe’s LNG market with their newly discovered Mediterranean gas fields.. LNG that they intend to pipe to Europe.
And last, but certainly not least, the Golan Heights. Currently they’re drilling for oil that is rightfully owned by Syria. The drilling contract was awarded to Israel’s Afek Oil and Gaz (previously named Genie Israel Oil and Gas), a subsidiary of the American firm (Genie Energy) whose management, principal investors and advisory board are also dominated by Jews. The president of their Israeli subsidiary is Efraim “Effi” Eitam, an Israeli military commander who called for expelling the “cancer” of Arabs from Israel.
Genie Energy Advisory board: (all Jewish except Cheney & Murdoch who is a well known zionist) Jacob Rothschild, Rupert Murdoch, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and Michael Steinhardt.
Genie Energy Investors (All Jews): Howard S. Jonas (chairman)..Geoffrey Rochwarger (Vice Chairman)..Avi Goldin (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)..Ira A. Greenstein (President)..Michael Jonas (Director of Global Exploration and Business Development)..Michael Stein (Executive Vice President of Operations).
The issue is whether the current Iraqi state is preferable to Saddam’s stable rule. If these things you list were so objectionable from a Zionist standpoint (perhaps they are annoyances), we would be hearing about the need to restart the war against Iraq.
Play offense not defense…go after them on every issue, don’t wait for them to come after you.
Durham, NC votes for nation’s first ban on police exchanges with Israel
19 hours ago – Late Monday evening, Durham voted unanimously to become the first city in the U.S. to prohibit police exchanges with Israel, after broad community pressure and popular petition by the Demilitarize! Durham2Palestine coalition, an affiliate of the Deadly Exchange Campaign.
The Durham city council voted 6 for – 0 opposed to the ban.
https://www.jta.org/2018/04/17/news-opinion/north-carolina-city-votes-bar-international-police-exchanges-specifically-israel
WRAL, a local news outlet presents some of the opposition's positions from the usual suspects like ADL and the FOP.
http://www.wral.com/durham-petition-calls-for-end-of-israeli-police-exchanges/17490942/
One asshole in particular was quoted, a Zionist turd, Dr. Bob Gutman, a co-chair of Voice for Israel. He dragged in the "antisemitism" accusation. It's interesting that the push for this kind of ban comes from the left and could spread somewhat:
http://occupationfreepdx.org/
Bob Corker and Tim Kaine are both top Israel lobby politicians. They are doing this to prepare the way for Bolton to talk Trump into attacking Syria and Iran
But Iraq war is a bad example: Saddam and Iranian ayatollahs used to be at each other’s throats, essentially neutralizing each other. At that time the US and its European vassals supplied Saddam with chemical weapons components. The only reason he did not have any chemical weapons when the US used them as a pretext for invasion is that those supply lines dried out. There were three main winners of the Iraq war, none of them the US as a country: Iran, Islamists, as well as Halliburton and equally unscrupulous swarm of Pentagon contractors. Strengthening Iran was against Israel’s best interests. Moreover, the US actions on several fronts are totally suicidal, which is also against Israeli interests, as Israel’s very existence depends on the US support, financial and military. US provocations against Russia (e.g., basket case Ukraine or ludicrous Skripal affair) and China (South China Sea, now trade war) have nothing to do with Israel’s interests and everything with the stupidity and shortsightedness of the American elites. Not to mention dog-and-pony show with North Korea, which undermined the US credibility. This is also contrary to Israel’s interests.
One has to conclude that American elites (including Jews) are simply hysterical because their Ponzi schemes (US debt and dollar) are in an imminent danger of collapse. Iraq and Libya both tried to switch oil sales from the dollar to other currencies, Russia is trading with most neighbors in national currencies, and China remarkably successfully launched trade in oil futures in yuans. Thus, keeping in mind huge influence of the Israeli lobby in the US, overall conclusion must be that the US and Israeli elites are dangerously shortsighted and/or clinically stupid. That’s exactly the point I was making.
Your entire post is nothing but a big pile of disinformation.
At this point, someone, who, like you, states “But Iraq war is a bad example:”, is either extremely ignorant or just dissembling…
The fraudulent war on terror, which began with the invasion of Afghanistan over the Zionist false flag of 9-11, is entirely a Zionist project.
Anyone with half a brain knows that the attack on Iraq was not supposed to end there; Iraq was one of several countries, 7 according to General Clark, to be taken out in only 5 years… Iran, the strongest and main objective, was going to the last to be targeted, once completely encircled and cut off from any allies. Syria and Lebanon(Hezbollah) were supposed to be taken out too, before Iran.
Afghanistan sits on Iran’s Eastern borders while Iraq on Iran’s Western frontier.
The Zionist plans did not work as planned, because, instead of ‘cakewalks’, the ZUS’s forces soon ran into trouble, in the form of harsh guerrilla warfare in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
The war on Syria is a continuation of the original plan, and a way to try to “fix” what went wrong;
By destabilizing Syria trough the heavy use of Salafi/Wahhabi jihadists, the idea was also to destabilize fragile Iraq, fragile still from the long ZUS occupation, and regain control…
To this end, the so called ‘Islamic State’ was created by the ZUS & allies.
You are also bullshitting re the reasons for US hostility towards Russia, since they do, to a considerable degree, stem from Zionist hostility towards Russia & its hold over US foreign policy.
Just a few examples, there is a LOT more:
The Neocons Versus Russia
http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2008/08/16/the-neocons-versus-russia/
Philip Giraldi on the Neocons, Ukraine, Russia, and the Oligarchs
http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2014/02/22/philip-giraldi-on-the-neocons-ukraine-russia-and-the-oligarchs/
I never said that the “war on terror” is not a ruse. It certainly is, supported by massive lies in the MSM and the “Patriot Act”, which is blatantly unconstitutional.
I never denied the existence of a plan to destroy seven countries in five years. I did not mention it, but this plan is yet another piece of evidence that the elites in the US (including Jews) and Israel are intellectually handicapped. Anyone with half a brain could have predicted that this won’t go as planned. The US lost more credibility due to Iraq war and the tube in the UN (which became a lasting meme) than any enemy propaganda could have hoped for. What’s more, the US military are stuck in Afghanistan and Iraq with no victorious end in sight. The same is true for Syria.
I never denied (actually, I stated it explicitly) that ISIS and other head-choppers in Syria are the creation of the US and its vassals, meant to topple legitimate Syrian government and break up Syria into a bunch of impotent warring Bantustans, fulfilling a dream of Israeli elites. Again, this plan and its execution (including previous and current false flags with alleged chemical weapons) is yet another piece of evidence of clinical stupidity of the US and Israeli elites.
US provocations against Russia are suicidal for the US, which is a vital supporter of Israel. If this is done on the behest of Israel, it shows the same thing: clinical stupidity of the US and Israeli elites.
You did not even mention similarly stupid and suicidal provocations against North Korea and China. The US achieved almost impossible: an alliance between Russia and China, which would have been unthinkable without constant US provocations against both countries.
So, my point is that the US and Israeli elites are playing a losing game. If they don’t see it, they must be very shortsighted and stupid. I also expressed a hypothesis why that might be: greed is blinding.
He envies and exaggerates Jewish power and influence, but when you're completely bereft of power and influence, despite the Ph.D. everyone has to know you have, I can see how hard it is to accurately estimate Jewish power. Like a deaf man trying to describe how loud something is!
Reality is, we will hit Syria whenever and wherever we want, so will Israel, France, and UK. And Russia and the Arabs can't and won't stop us. Trump's popularity rose when he hired Bolton and then again when he hit Syria.
Both the New Israel and the Original have the Mandate of Heaven, and we aren't about to stop winning.
Reality is, we will hit Syria whenever and wherever we want, so will Israel, France, and UK.
Lot,
My-o-my – you really exemplify the killer nature of the Jew culture. Finally, an honest Jew.
Think Peace — Do Mo Harm — Maintain Hope — Art
It's not so much honesty as fantasy, methinks.
MUST READ – Russia, Israel and Media Omissions
by Alison Weir 2005
http://ifamericaknew.org/media/russia.html
From the same must read piece by the brave Alison Weir…
Russia, Israel and Media Omissions
http://ifamericaknew.org/media/russia.html
[...]
Assuming that you live on planet Earth and want to live a decent and peaceful life without hinderance, you do indeed have a dog in this hunt. This affects everyone.
As to your question, ISIS and the myriad number of creative names used to label the proxy forces are largely armed and trained by US, UK and Israel, some other nations also participate. Funding largely comes from those same nations but also includes SA and the Gulf States.
Israel has been known to take wounded ISIS fighters into Israel for medical treatment so that they can promptly return to the battlefield. This article points out which nation derives the benefit and who exactly is calling the shots. I hope this helps. Cheers
The superior IQ of Ashkenazi Jews has afforded them near dominance in media, entertainment, academia, finance and economics. This near dominance has garnered them immense wealth and influence.
Jewish people do tend to unity of purpose, the desire to be a cohesive unit, but IQ allows them to achieve it.
Money is a tool and as all tools is useless if not used.
http://nieuws.tpo.nl/2018/04/18/video-arabier-mept-jood-in-berlijn-met-riem-omdat-hij-keppeltje-draagt-schreeuwt-jood/
The 'superiority' of their money lending profiteering surrendered to them by naïve Christians in the 'Dark Ages' have afforded them immense influence. They own the media, even though most of the front men (and women) still aren't Jews. They own the Entertainment industry but the vast majority of the creative part of it (actors, writers, directors) was always gentile with notable exceptions and even to this day where they dominate even more and even if front of the cameras, the most appealing stars are still gentile. They own academia with all the endowments from their rich tribesmen but most of their accomplishments is based on Western Christian civilization and invention. Now they are being surpassed by other outsiders who wont look at them as charitably as the white man. Finance and economics is as I said above with the moneylenders, but I will just add what a former Zionist commando once said to me, 'to Jews, Z-man, money isn't everything, it's the only thing!'
As Stan Lee (Lieber) would say, 'Nuff said'
You are not Realist but Defeatist.
More IQ envy from Jack Shit.
Comments like that do not qualify for either and I doubt anyone here cares about whether I suffer from "IQ envy" or not, and most certainly no one comes here to read such sappiness, so kindly consider them, and our generous host, if not your self respect before you comment further.
Get the hint?
The donning of the skull cap and the obligatory visit to the ruins of the Fortress Antonia- or an acceptable kosher equivalent- are the indispensable and requisite symbols of abject and ethno-masochistic subordination of Western Christian civilization and culture to the Jews, their guilt mongering and extortionate shakedown racket of the Holohoax and their stolen Levantine base of operations which serves alternately as the tip of Jewry's spear, a land base for international criminality and a haven for its fugitives from justice.
Tragically, this is the world that our fathers and grandfathers of the so called "Greatest Generation" were used as cannon fodder to achieve. Insofar as we embrace the lie of the "Good War", "Liberation" and the Manichean mythology that underlies this status quo, we perpetuate our subservience to the Jews. I remember Solzhenitsyn's quoting of the Russian proverb in his "Gulag Archipelago": "Dig around in the past, and you will lose an eye. Forget about the past and you will lose both." As a people, we have not only forgotten about the past, we have been indoctrinated with an absolutely false and despicable- anti-Christian and anti-European at its core- lie. The biggest lie in recorded history.
Largely true, yet the goyim by and large allow it, going about their bourgeois ways.
I'm sure what they're doing here is trying to provoke Russia or Iran to attack Israel or the Americans now based in Israel. Then they would have the excuse to go full retard. I think Putin was smart not to respond, the reaction from Americans was better than anything Putin could have done with missiles. People are waking up, Trump made a stupid move, will cost him big time, Republicans too.
OANN-One America News ch. 347 on Direct TV has been telling the truth about the Syrian false flag too. They have some videos on Youtube as well, pretty good stuff.
The Iranian, Syrians and N Koreans would be smart to get nukes, Israel has 200+ pointed in all directions, why wouldn't they have something to make the Israeli loons think twice? Just look at what happens when you don't...Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen
I've come to understand why Hitler got elected lately, look at how they're treating everyone in the world, even America, after we've done nothing but good for them, how many billions do we fork over in handouts every year to these ungrateful psychos? What do we get in return?
No one that has been through a holocaust as advertised acts this way, no way, and they wonder why people question the holohoax, or Hitlers actions? It in our face now, they're doing it to us for crying out loud. I've been reading about pre-WW2 Germany lately, sounds a whole lot like current America. Seems they would have learned, with that high IQ they have, not to do the same thing that brought such poor results last time.....guess not.
So I don't want to hear no more whining Zios, you're doing it to yourselves, keep ratcheting the madness up, even though the writing is already on the wall.
I expect we'll be seeing a false flag or hate crime hoaxes pretty soon, to be blamed on Muslims or "white supremacists" of course, its been a while since we had one now......
Good one hooch!
You know of late they don’t give a damn about credibility anymore! it’s like a full blown oligarchy with a thin veneer of ‘democracy’ (as if democracy is a panacea to all of society’s political ills) with the circus of elections repeating every now and then to deflate the build up of tensions.
Since you live in the south where a big chunk of our soldiers come from, have you tried to red-pill US servicemen (and women). Unless the army is seriously red-pilled nothing absolutely nothing will change for these ‘elites’.
They’ll go on destroying nation after nation not to mention eroding and decaying the country. Have you seriously tried red-pilling some of the muscle that backs this lunacy? I’m sure you must be having a couple of pals or family members in the army roster.
Paul Craig Roberts just wrote that they tell us these transparent lies to humiliate us. I think he's right. That tactic us used by bullies against their victims. You're right on target about the military. Enlisted men need to realize what use they are going to be put to, eventually.
They were and are being fought for International Zionism and their mafia entity, "Israel".
International Jewry's power has increased enormously from the 19th Century until now.
The fact that some European countries, for a period of time, ruled over much of the world has nothing to do with anything.
Having read several of your posts in the past, I believe you mean well, but this sort of thing ends up being nothing but a distraction right now.
So you claim. But let’s look at a history of imperialism, shall we? In the 1950-60s, US was involved in a massive terror/mass murder spree in Indochina – Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia. How did this benefit the Tribe? Or the blue bloods, in your theory? Or who did it benefit?
Then opposition to the draft stopped the imperial wars for a few years, roughly a decade, when Reagan switched the focus to Latin America, where we had wars against Grenada, Panama and Nicaragua as well as death squads in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, etc. How did this benefit the Tribe or, in your theory, blue bloods? Or why were those wars fought?
Now, the next theater of action has been Middle East. Are you so sure those wars wouldn’t have happened even if Israel didn’t exist?
Maybe so. But did you know that the blue bloods were engaged in wars in the Middle East before Israel even existed?
Now this is a non-sensical statement. The point is that blue bloods have been trying to dominate the world, and remove anyone not subject to their dominance, for centuries. Current wars in the ME fit exactly into this centuries-old pattern. But let’s ignore on this centuries-old pattern and focus on “the other”, so we don’t have to blame ourselves. It’s all Jews’ fault, and Whites are perfect and pure, right? LOL! What utter rubbish.
Oh, so sorry, last thing I mean to do is have truth interfere with the campaign of Jew scapegoating.
Jews certainly play a large role in the Illuminati, and I stand by past posts (nothing has changed in my worldview), it’s just you are ignoring the other elephant in the room. Deliberately, it seems. Why?
I'm sure what they're doing here is trying to provoke Russia or Iran to attack Israel or the Americans now based in Israel. Then they would have the excuse to go full retard. I think Putin was smart not to respond, the reaction from Americans was better than anything Putin could have done with missiles. People are waking up, Trump made a stupid move, will cost him big time, Republicans too.
OANN-One America News ch. 347 on Direct TV has been telling the truth about the Syrian false flag too. They have some videos on Youtube as well, pretty good stuff.
The Iranian, Syrians and N Koreans would be smart to get nukes, Israel has 200+ pointed in all directions, why wouldn't they have something to make the Israeli loons think twice? Just look at what happens when you don't...Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen
I've come to understand why Hitler got elected lately, look at how they're treating everyone in the world, even America, after we've done nothing but good for them, how many billions do we fork over in handouts every year to these ungrateful psychos? What do we get in return?
No one that has been through a holocaust as advertised acts this way, no way, and they wonder why people question the holohoax, or Hitlers actions? It in our face now, they're doing it to us for crying out loud. I've been reading about pre-WW2 Germany lately, sounds a whole lot like current America. Seems they would have learned, with that high IQ they have, not to do the same thing that brought such poor results last time.....guess not.
So I don't want to hear no more whining Zios, you're doing it to yourselves, keep ratcheting the madness up, even though the writing is already on the wall.
I expect we'll be seeing a false flag or hate crime hoaxes pretty soon, to be blamed on Muslims or "white supremacists" of course, its been a while since we had one now......
Key concept that, for sure.
It is easy to see when one considers that he was anti-Bolshie and when one understands who the rich bastards were, and are, behind the Commie world wide permanent revolution, which is continuing to this day.
Also by reading the planks of the Commie manifesto, one can also understand that the USSA is under the thrall of the scum as well, having fully implemented 7 of the 10 the last time I looked a while back. The Nazis at least put up a good fight against all odds.
This site claims all 10 are operative and they’re probably correct.
http://www.criminalgovernment.com/docs/planks.html
Six million unemployed, on a total population of some 44 million.
With Hitler as dictator, Schacht reduced unemployment from 1933 to 1936 from six to one million.
Durham, NC votes for nation's first ban on police exchanges with Israel
19 hours ago - Late Monday evening, Durham voted unanimously to become the first city in the U.S. to prohibit police exchanges with Israel, after broad community pressure and popular petition by the Demilitarize! Durham2Palestine coalition, an affiliate of the Deadly Exchange Campaign.
The Durham city council voted 6 for - 0 opposed to the ban.
For sure. And one must be as relentless as they are. Call ‘em out on their lies, hypocrisy, threats, and judge ‘em by their actions. Boycott them like you mean it, and mock the garbage they spew with a vengeance.
They were and are being fought for International Zionism and their mafia entity, "Israel".
International Jewry's power has increased enormously from the 19th Century until now.
The fact that some European countries, for a period of time, ruled over much of the world has nothing to do with anything.
Having read several of your posts in the past, I believe you mean well, but this sort of thing ends up being nothing but a distraction right now.
You are correct of course, and I would suggest he read the very short pamphlet,
The Jews and the British Empire, by “Leslie Fry” ( the author’s nom de plume) available here in several formats.
https://archive.org/details/JewsAndTheBritishEmpire
Not so much mythical; prototypical.
The “rope to hang himself” idea assumes that Trump is hell-bent on war. He is not. They want to deny him the option to hide behind congress and stall.
Also, maybe they are preparing for a war that even the stooges in congress might find hard to swallow. Iran, here we come.
Lot,
My-o-my – you really exemplify the killer nature of the Jew culture. Finally, an honest Jew.
Think Peace --- Do Mo Harm --- Maintain Hope --- Art
Not so fast there, Art. I don’t know what makes a pissant like Lot think he’s part of the “we” he thinks he’s referring to and it would make even less sense if he were talking to the turd in his pocket.
It’s not so much honesty as fantasy, methinks.
Also by reading the planks of the Commie manifesto, one can also understand that the USSA is under the thrall of the scum as well, having fully implemented 7 of the 10 the last time I looked a while back. The Nazis at least put up a good fight against all odds.
This site claims all 10 are operative and they're probably correct.
http://www.criminalgovernment.com/docs/planks.html
Hitler was elected because he promised to end misery in Germany, mainly unemployment.
Six million unemployed, on a total population of some 44 million.
With Hitler as dictator, Schacht reduced unemployment from 1933 to 1936 from six to one million.
Here're other reasons he had to be demonized and destroyed, Not much different, fundamentally, than what's taking place today. Particularly, our crackpots are every bit as bad as those back then.
Jewish people do tend to unity of purpose, the desire to be a cohesive unit, but IQ allows them to achieve it.
Money is a tool and as all tools is useless if not used.
At the same time, despite this IQ, they’re unable to see that they’re dancing on a volcano that can burst any minute.
http://nieuws.tpo.nl/2018/04/18/video-arabier-mept-jood-in-berlijn-met-riem-omdat-hij-keppeltje-draagt-schreeuwt-jood/
I wonder whether the constant playing of the victim card is evidence of high intelligence, or are they victims because they're not all that bright, or what?
How smart can it be to lie, whine, steal, kill and otherwise act like antisocial imbeciles constantly and expect no one to notice?
Lot,
My-o-my – you really exemplify the killer nature of the Jew culture. Finally, an honest Jew.
Think Peace --- Do Mo Harm --- Maintain Hope --- Art
Art, if you want to make inflammatory statements such as the first two above, can you then at least dispense with the saccharine “Think Peace” nonsense? The mixture of both is truly nauseating.
Like you, I am against Zionism and all the evil it has brought, but at the same time I have to say that all of the Jews I have had any close interaction with were not just honest but thoroughly decent people. If you truly are interested in peace, don’t stereotype people, Jewish or otherwise.
Like you, I have interacted with many respectable and civilized Jews but from what I can gather, they were people who manged to rise above the gratingly atavistic culture that the general Zionist seems to cling to like some retarded baboon. Those creatures are susceptible to stereotypes and they taint the good guys by their (mostly fake) association.
Art is making a point and I think his technique is kinda humorous.
Who is the real Jew – Lot or your Jewish friends? The ugly truth is that your nice Jewish friends support Lot and Netanyahu. AIPAC is real. The ADL is real. The US government’s ungodly support of Israel is real. The unmistakable reality is that those nice Jews are doing bad things. The nice US Jews are enablers of evil. They are being used by the Big Jews.
Those nice Jews are putting themselves at risk. When they find the courage to oppose the Big Jews I will defend them.
As to “Think Peace” – we will never find peace until we ask for it. There is ZERO reason, that in the Twenty First Century we cannot have peace. The vast majority of humanity can be fed – median is advancing to where most people can survive to old age. The major obstacle to peace are governments. The most unpeaceful disruptive government on the planet is controlled by Jews. Sorry if that offends you!
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. True story - there are many good Jews in America – they are following Western culture – not Jew culture. Anybody can be part of philosophical Christian Western culture.
Then opposition to the draft stopped the imperial wars for a few years, roughly a decade, when Reagan switched the focus to Latin America, where we had wars against Grenada, Panama and Nicaragua as well as death squads in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, etc. How did this benefit the Tribe or, in your theory, blue bloods? Or why were those wars fought?
Now, the next theater of action has been Middle East. Are you so sure those wars wouldn't have happened even if Israel didn't exist? Maybe so. But did you know that the blue bloods were engaged in wars in the Middle East before Israel even existed? Now this is a non-sensical statement. The point is that blue bloods have been trying to dominate the world, and remove anyone not subject to their dominance, for centuries. Current wars in the ME fit exactly into this centuries-old pattern. But let's ignore on this centuries-old pattern and focus on "the other", so we don't have to blame ourselves. It's all Jews' fault, and Whites are perfect and pure, right? LOL! What utter rubbish. Oh, so sorry, last thing I mean to do is have truth interfere with the campaign of Jew scapegoating.
Jews certainly play a large role in the Illuminati, and I stand by past posts (nothing has changed in my worldview), it's just you are ignoring the other elephant in the room. Deliberately, it seems. Why?
The intentional fomenting of chaos for the benefit of Israel distinguishes recent US ME policy from traditional/conventional imperialism.
Listen, blame whomever you want. But I think this fixation on Jews really is a sign of closed-mindedness. Fact is numerous interest groups can gain from a single action. Jews, Blue Bloods, MIC, oil companies, and Saudis may all benefit from the same action.
Now if you can show how getting rid of Hussein, Qaddafi and al-Assad is detrimental to the Blue Bloods, and it is done anyway, then you may have a point. But you can't, can you?
Sure it does. But getting rid of independent leaders who don’t follow the dictates of the Blue Bloods, which Blue Bloods have been doing for centuries if not millenia, long before there was a State of Israel, also benefits them.
Listen, blame whomever you want. But I think this fixation on Jews really is a sign of closed-mindedness. Fact is numerous interest groups can gain from a single action. Jews, Blue Bloods, MIC, oil companies, and Saudis may all benefit from the same action.
Now if you can show how getting rid of Hussein, Qaddafi and al-Assad is detrimental to the Blue Bloods, and it is done anyway, then you may have a point. But you can’t, can you?
You cannot because it is not true.
I notice you have even mentioned the idiotic notion of oil companies benefiting - and promoting? - these wars, when this idiocy has been scrutinized and shot down by several authors, from the right to the left( though less from the left for obvious reason).
In their article "The People Against the 800 Pound Gorilla", Author Diana Johnstone & Belgian professor Jean Bricmont, write:
You know of late they don't give a damn about credibility anymore! it's like a full blown oligarchy with a thin veneer of 'democracy' (as if democracy is a panacea to all of society's political ills) with the circus of elections repeating every now and then to deflate the build up of tensions.
Since you live in the south where a big chunk of our soldiers come from, have you tried to red-pill US servicemen (and women). Unless the army is seriously red-pilled nothing absolutely nothing will change for these 'elites'.
They'll go on destroying nation after nation not to mention eroding and decaying the country. Have you seriously tried red-pilling some of the muscle that backs this lunacy? I'm sure you must be having a couple of pals or family members in the army roster.
“You know of late they don’t give a damn about credibility anymore”
Paul Craig Roberts just wrote that they tell us these transparent lies to humiliate us. I think he’s right. That tactic us used by bullies against their victims. You’re right on target about the military. Enlisted men need to realize what use they are going to be put to, eventually.
The failure of this article to mention the role of the Sauds, who work in conjunction with the Israelis and who mainly pay the bills for the entire operation — including the U.S. operation — is scandalous and a massive failure on Giraldi’s part.
Always picking a soft target to carry out your diversion tactics, blame the Saudis!You even had the audacity to write the ridiculous piece '9/11: Israel Didn’t Do It; The Plan Was Co-Led by U.S. & Saud Governments'!!!Yes, Eric, Israel did do it.
http://bollyn.com/solving-9-11-the-book/
US Marine Corps veteran, Vietnam veteran, graduate of the US Army War College & a Director of Studies at the US Army War College for over 5 years, Dr. Alan Sabrosky, says that after studying the facts surrounding 9/11 he is 100% certain that ISRAEL DID IT.
Listen to what he says:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jwieqSNpnMObviously the bloody Saudis - and Qatar too, particularly in the first years of the Syrian war - have been picking up most of the bill...None of them, even combined, have anything close to the organic influence within the ZUS, that the Zio network possesses ,in order to distort US foreign policy in the region.
You are a disgrace and not worth half of a Giraldi's toenail.
Then opposition to the draft stopped the imperial wars for a few years, roughly a decade, when Reagan switched the focus to Latin America, where we had wars against Grenada, Panama and Nicaragua as well as death squads in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, etc. How did this benefit the Tribe or, in your theory, blue bloods? Or why were those wars fought?
Now, the next theater of action has been Middle East. Are you so sure those wars wouldn't have happened even if Israel didn't exist? Maybe so. But did you know that the blue bloods were engaged in wars in the Middle East before Israel even existed? Now this is a non-sensical statement. The point is that blue bloods have been trying to dominate the world, and remove anyone not subject to their dominance, for centuries. Current wars in the ME fit exactly into this centuries-old pattern. But let's ignore on this centuries-old pattern and focus on "the other", so we don't have to blame ourselves. It's all Jews' fault, and Whites are perfect and pure, right? LOL! What utter rubbish. Oh, so sorry, last thing I mean to do is have truth interfere with the campaign of Jew scapegoating.
Jews certainly play a large role in the Illuminati, and I stand by past posts (nothing has changed in my worldview), it's just you are ignoring the other elephant in the room. Deliberately, it seems. Why?
As to who benefited from the Vietnam war, can you agree that international bankers benefited?
Also the US government printed a lot of money during the Vietnam War, which is what led Nixon to take the US off the gold standard and later to the high inflation during the Carter years. Wat the Vietnam war a conspiracy to force the US off the gold standard? Seems there are easier ways to do that, particularly if you are as all-powerful as people here make the "international bankers" out to be.
Can you please detail how you think the international bankers benefited from the Vietnam War, and how they would have benefited less if instead of on war the money was spent on, say, healthcare or poverty elimination?
Second, you seem to assume all international bankers are Jews. But first and foremost, the Rothschilds in my opinion are both - Blue Bloods who joined the Tribe (this is the perennial question, is it not - did the Blue Bloods gain control of the Tribe via the Rothschilds, or did the Tribe gain control over the Freemasons)? But then there are many international bankers who are not Jews. As I mentioned in another post, the Bank of England is controlled directly by the Windsors. Then we have large banking dynasties in the Carnegies, Mellons, Rockefellers and Morgans, all of whom are Blue Bloods or closely related. There are of course also Jewish dynasties, but they are hardly exclusive.
So can you prove that international bankers are Jews?
Durham, NC votes for nation's first ban on police exchanges with Israel
19 hours ago - Late Monday evening, Durham voted unanimously to become the first city in the U.S. to prohibit police exchanges with Israel, after broad community pressure and popular petition by the Demilitarize! Durham2Palestine coalition, an affiliate of the Deadly Exchange Campaign.
The Durham city council voted 6 for - 0 opposed to the ban.
Thanks for mentioning that. A web search for the title you posted brings up some interesting reports on it from several sites. JTA’s article on the subject briefly mentioned the Triangle chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace and their spokesman’s statement.
https://www.jta.org/2018/04/17/news-opinion/north-carolina-city-votes-bar-international-police-exchanges-specifically-israel
WRAL, a local news outlet presents some of the opposition’s positions from the usual suspects like ADL and the FOP.
http://www.wral.com/durham-petition-calls-for-end-of-israeli-police-exchanges/17490942/
One asshole in particular was quoted, a Zionist turd, Dr. Bob Gutman, a co-chair of Voice for Israel. He dragged in the “antisemitism” accusation. It’s interesting that the push for this kind of ban comes from the left and could spread somewhat:
http://occupationfreepdx.org/
A number of things that could be said about that, but no, I’m not sure of that. How do you measure that? If you look at deficit spending by the US government, it wasn’t that high at the time – see https://www.usgovernmentspending.com/federal_deficit_percent_gdp .
Also the US government printed a lot of money during the Vietnam War, which is what led Nixon to take the US off the gold standard and later to the high inflation during the Carter years. Wat the Vietnam war a conspiracy to force the US off the gold standard? Seems there are easier ways to do that, particularly if you are as all-powerful as people here make the “international bankers” out to be.
Can you please detail how you think the international bankers benefited from the Vietnam War, and how they would have benefited less if instead of on war the money was spent on, say, healthcare or poverty elimination?
Second, you seem to assume all international bankers are Jews. But first and foremost, the Rothschilds in my opinion are both – Blue Bloods who joined the Tribe (this is the perennial question, is it not – did the Blue Bloods gain control of the Tribe via the Rothschilds, or did the Tribe gain control over the Freemasons)? But then there are many international bankers who are not Jews. As I mentioned in another post, the Bank of England is controlled directly by the Windsors. Then we have large banking dynasties in the Carnegies, Mellons, Rockefellers and Morgans, all of whom are Blue Bloods or closely related. There are of course also Jewish dynasties, but they are hardly exclusive.
So can you prove that international bankers are Jews?
Then you're just being willfully obtuse.
"So can you prove that international bankers are Jews?"
I think you're confusing me with another commenter who was making you look like you are jacking off and tapdancing at the same time. I asked you one little question, and you weaseled your way out of giving a straight answer.
As you were, Major.
Except for the fact that there is a lot of evidence accumulated over the decades for #2.
S2C,
Antonin Scalia and Samuel Alito aren’t “Zionist toadies in Roman robes”? Please post their dissent on Iraq, Abu Ghraib, Yoo’s Torture Memo, etc. Anything vaguely anti-Zionist will do.
Most Irish arrived in the US a century before WW2. They “made their bones in USA” long before helping defeat the Axis.
Lamenting dead Germans again? Sad indeed. Blame Benny Mussolini. He dragged poor Dolf into failed campaign after failed campaign. Fatally overextended the Führer. Wolfram Freiherr von Richthofen, coordinating aerial efforts in Spain ‘37 presciently noted “each Italian performance is utterly untrustworthy…and these are supposed to be our allies!”
Richthofen, attached to the Benny’s Air Force 1929-32, was well schooled in General Giulio Douhet’s innovative incendiary bombing theories (‘Command of The Air’ pub. 1921). Used them at Guernica 26 Apr ’37 and destroyed 70% of the town (same percentage as Hiroshima and Nagasaki). Brits and Yanks followed Douhet’s playbook at Dresden eight years later.
Forget the Irish. There should be a memorial thanking Italians for defeating Nazi Germany.
Try J. Bryan Hehir or James Carroll. Irish-American RCs. Sorry.
The Italians sent biplanes to fight the Brits in the Battle of Britain, had inferior armor to the Brits in Africa and had mostly lighter armed aircraft than the Allies. Their Navy was good but lacked radar. They sent an entire army corps to Russia which was defeated with the rest of the Axis by the Soviets. The only place where they should have put up a better fight was Sicily but by then most Italians knew that the war was over as for every allied soldier killed by Italian units ten Italians (civilian and military) would have been killed in return.
Six million unemployed, on a total population of some 44 million.
With Hitler as dictator, Schacht reduced unemployment from 1933 to 1936 from six to one million.
And he delivered on the promise as you point out. By doing that he made monkeys of FDR, Stalin and the various Brit PMs of the ’30s, so he had to go.
Here’re other reasons he had to be demonized and destroyed,
Not much different, fundamentally, than what’s taking place today. Particularly, our crackpots are every bit as bad as those back then.
While I agree with that, he mentioned Jewish culture.
Like you, I have interacted with many respectable and civilized Jews but from what I can gather, they were people who manged to rise above the gratingly atavistic culture that the general Zionist seems to cling to like some retarded baboon. Those creatures are susceptible to stereotypes and they taint the good guys by their (mostly fake) association.
Art is making a point and I think his technique is kinda humorous.
Paul Craig Roberts just wrote that they tell us these transparent lies to humiliate us. I think he's right. That tactic us used by bullies against their victims. You're right on target about the military. Enlisted men need to realize what use they are going to be put to, eventually.
The blatant sadism is astonishing and the hideous sickness of those who support it is depressing.
Thanks for the laughs.
Nobody’s perfect.
I hope you haven't considered offering any young virgins to likely rapists like your namesake; that would be very imperfect, I'd guess, even for a Zionist.
At this point, someone, who, like you, states "But Iraq war is a bad example:", is either extremely ignorant or just dissembling...
The fraudulent war on terror, which began with the invasion of Afghanistan over the Zionist false flag of 9-11, is entirely a Zionist project.
Anyone with half a brain knows that the attack on Iraq was not supposed to end there; Iraq was one of several countries, 7 according to General Clark, to be taken out in only 5 years... Iran, the strongest and main objective, was going to the last to be targeted, once completely encircled and cut off from any allies. Syria and Lebanon(Hezbollah) were supposed to be taken out too, before Iran.
Afghanistan sits on Iran's Eastern borders while Iraq on Iran's Western frontier.
http://www.partiantisioniste.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/moyen_orient_carte_02.jpg
The Zionist plans did not work as planned, because, instead of 'cakewalks', the ZUS's forces soon ran into trouble, in the form of harsh guerrilla warfare in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
The war on Syria is a continuation of the original plan, and a way to try to "fix" what went wrong;
By destabilizing Syria trough the heavy use of Salafi/Wahhabi jihadists, the idea was also to destabilize fragile Iraq, fragile still from the long ZUS occupation, and regain control...
To this end, the so called 'Islamic State' was created by the ZUS & allies.
You are also bullshitting re the reasons for US hostility towards Russia, since they do, to a considerable degree, stem from Zionist hostility towards Russia & its hold over US foreign policy.
Just a few examples, there is a LOT more:
The Neocons Versus Russia
http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2008/08/16/the-neocons-versus-russia/ Philip Giraldi on the Neocons, Ukraine, Russia, and the Oligarchs
http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2014/02/22/philip-giraldi-on-the-neocons-ukraine-russia-and-the-oligarchs/
Considering how many people willfully miss my main point, it must be a requirement in certain circles. Let me repeat for the particularly gifted.
I never said that the “war on terror” is not a ruse. It certainly is, supported by massive lies in the MSM and the “Patriot Act”, which is blatantly unconstitutional.
I never denied the existence of a plan to destroy seven countries in five years. I did not mention it, but this plan is yet another piece of evidence that the elites in the US (including Jews) and Israel are intellectually handicapped. Anyone with half a brain could have predicted that this won’t go as planned. The US lost more credibility due to Iraq war and the tube in the UN (which became a lasting meme) than any enemy propaganda could have hoped for. What’s more, the US military are stuck in Afghanistan and Iraq with no victorious end in sight. The same is true for Syria.
I never denied (actually, I stated it explicitly) that ISIS and other head-choppers in Syria are the creation of the US and its vassals, meant to topple legitimate Syrian government and break up Syria into a bunch of impotent warring Bantustans, fulfilling a dream of Israeli elites. Again, this plan and its execution (including previous and current false flags with alleged chemical weapons) is yet another piece of evidence of clinical stupidity of the US and Israeli elites.
US provocations against Russia are suicidal for the US, which is a vital supporter of Israel. If this is done on the behest of Israel, it shows the same thing: clinical stupidity of the US and Israeli elites.
You did not even mention similarly stupid and suicidal provocations against North Korea and China. The US achieved almost impossible: an alliance between Russia and China, which would have been unthinkable without constant US provocations against both countries.
So, my point is that the US and Israeli elites are playing a losing game. If they don’t see it, they must be very shortsighted and stupid. I also expressed a hypothesis why that might be: greed is blinding.
And some are incredibly imperfect.
I hope you haven’t considered offering any young virgins to likely rapists like your namesake; that would be very imperfect, I’d guess, even for a Zionist.
At this point, someone, who, like you, states "But Iraq war is a bad example:", is either extremely ignorant or just dissembling...
The fraudulent war on terror, which began with the invasion of Afghanistan over the Zionist false flag of 9-11, is entirely a Zionist project.
Anyone with half a brain knows that the attack on Iraq was not supposed to end there; Iraq was one of several countries, 7 according to General Clark, to be taken out in only 5 years... Iran, the strongest and main objective, was going to the last to be targeted, once completely encircled and cut off from any allies. Syria and Lebanon(Hezbollah) were supposed to be taken out too, before Iran.
Afghanistan sits on Iran's Eastern borders while Iraq on Iran's Western frontier.
http://www.partiantisioniste.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/moyen_orient_carte_02.jpg
The Zionist plans did not work as planned, because, instead of 'cakewalks', the ZUS's forces soon ran into trouble, in the form of harsh guerrilla warfare in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
The war on Syria is a continuation of the original plan, and a way to try to "fix" what went wrong;
By destabilizing Syria trough the heavy use of Salafi/Wahhabi jihadists, the idea was also to destabilize fragile Iraq, fragile still from the long ZUS occupation, and regain control...
To this end, the so called 'Islamic State' was created by the ZUS & allies.
You are also bullshitting re the reasons for US hostility towards Russia, since they do, to a considerable degree, stem from Zionist hostility towards Russia & its hold over US foreign policy.
Just a few examples, there is a LOT more:
The Neocons Versus Russia
http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2008/08/16/the-neocons-versus-russia/ Philip Giraldi on the Neocons, Ukraine, Russia, and the Oligarchs
http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2014/02/22/philip-giraldi-on-the-neocons-ukraine-russia-and-the-oligarchs/
True.
It’s pretty obvious that the current plan for world domination has its roots at least as far back as Karl Marx, and will not end til the dominatrixes dominate or be dominated.
Like you, I have interacted with many respectable and civilized Jews but from what I can gather, they were people who manged to rise above the gratingly atavistic culture that the general Zionist seems to cling to like some retarded baboon. Those creatures are susceptible to stereotypes and they taint the good guys by their (mostly fake) association.
Art is making a point and I think his technique is kinda humorous.
Not sure what “respectable and civilized Jews” means. Many say similar.
But discuss: The Hoax, 2000 years Innocent Victim, The Entity, controlling banks, media, entertainment, politics, etc.
How ‘respectable and civilized’ do Jew remain?
Sorry Mr. Giraldi I'm not subtle. (Grin)
I'm going to try to share this article with as many sites as I can, you all do the same!
Tucker Carlson has been doing courageous work on his show. I remember when he skewered that Neocon stooge Ralph Peters, I stood up and applauded at the TV. (Smile)
As for Trump I hope some part of his 2016 campaign version is still in there somewhere, here James George JATRAS says it much better, albeit before this latest attack, "Nonetheless, one can’t help thinking that inside President Trump there’s a tiny little Candidate Trump from 2016 fighting to get out. Against the recommendations of his advisers, he decided to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un – whether the meeting comes off remains to be seen. Seemingly on a whim, he has declared we’ll be withdrawing our (illegal) presence in Syria “very soon,” to the horror of the supposed experts. Even a possible meeting – at the White House! – with Putin has been floated."
CNI, at least one institute of thought and Amerca first in Swampberg.
http://nieuws.tpo.nl/2018/04/18/video-arabier-mept-jood-in-berlijn-met-riem-omdat-hij-keppeltje-draagt-schreeuwt-jood/
Their vaunted IQ is largely mythical while propagation of myths is one of their real fortes. Too bad their fabrications are falling apart.
I wonder whether the constant playing of the victim card is evidence of high intelligence, or are they victims because they’re not all that bright, or what?
How smart can it be to lie, whine, steal, kill and otherwise act like antisocial imbeciles constantly and expect no one to notice?
Aw forget the Sauds. They’re just puppets.
Here’s how those goons gained power.
Hi Jacques,
Never forget, Saud's are very wealthy "puppets.".
Months ago, the Wall Street Journal reported how the President of Lebanon pleaded with Saud Royals to start spending more money in ever-suffering Lebanon.
I do not know if USrael permitted that transaction to happen.
Thanks!
https://books.google.com/books?id=wBci-WKsAMAC&pg=PA16#v=onepage&q&f=false
was a Holocaust-denier who was a follower of Gregor Strasser, who was an early follower of Hitler but Hitler’s SS killed during the “night of the long knives.”
If Weizman had actually said any such thing, I’d want to know a less-untrustworthy source for it than that, but I went with what you supplied, and it turns out to be the only source (at least that’s online) for the alleged-by-Reed ‘quotation'.
You see, acc to disinfo agent Eric Zuesse, Douglas Reed was a 'holohoax, er, holocau$t denier!!
The horror! We are both very disturbed & impressed by that, ain't we?
:-)
While comments like that both amuse me and expose the author for what it is, I’d like to remind you that you’re at UR where the bulk of the commeters come to share at least somewhat useful info and opinion.
Comments like that do not qualify for either and I doubt anyone here cares about whether I suffer from “IQ envy” or not, and most certainly no one comes here to read such sappiness, so kindly consider them, and our generous host, if not your self respect before you comment further.
Get the hint?
Get the hint???
This guy writes the best foreign policy commentary in America. Spot on, every time. I’m amazed he’s still allowed to be published.
Indeed, Schacht was hated for the way he resurrected Germany, without foreign loans.
But then how many are they?
Jacques Sheete commented:. “Aw forget the Sauds. They’re just puppets.”
Hi Jacques,
Never forget, Saud’s are very wealthy “puppets.”.
Months ago, the Wall Street Journal reported how the President of Lebanon pleaded with Saud Royals to start spending more money in ever-suffering Lebanon.
I do not know if USrael permitted that transaction to happen.
Thanks!
You are a disinformation agent, Eric.
Always trying to deflect attention from Israel and Zionism! Pathetic!
Always picking a soft target to carry out your diversion tactics, blame the Saudis!
You even had the audacity to write the ridiculous piece ’9/11: Israel Didn’t Do It; The Plan Was Co-Led by U.S. & Saud Governments’!!!
Yes, Eric, Israel did do it.
http://bollyn.com/solving-9-11-the-book/
US Marine Corps veteran, Vietnam veteran, graduate of the US Army War College & a Director of Studies at the US Army War College for over 5 years, Dr. Alan Sabrosky, says that after studying the facts surrounding 9/11 he is 100% certain that ISRAEL DID IT.
Listen to what he says:
Obviously the bloody Saudis – and Qatar too, particularly in the first years of the Syrian war – have been picking up most of the bill…
None of them, even combined, have anything close to the organic influence within the ZUS, that the Zio network possesses ,in order to distort US foreign policy in the region.
You are a disgrace and not worth half of a Giraldi’s toenail.
https://www.sott.net/article/341133-Al-Qaeda-Funded-by-Royal-Sauds-US-Govt-Documents
http://rinf.com/alt-news/breaking-news/911-bushs-guilt-28-pages/
Hi L.K.,
Must get free from that freak CalDre and I want to ask you something that corresponds with Alan Sabrosky's knowledge, above.
Regarding who really did 9/11, many are the greatest perceived enemies of the ZUS.
I will name a trio:
Vladimir Putin, Basher al Assad, and President Rouhani.
Deliberately, I left out Xi Xinping and Kim Il Jong because it now appears both China and N. Korea can do business with Zionist Planetarchis Trump and outlaw sidekick Mike Pompeo.
Of course you're under no obligation to reply, L.K., but it's bugging the shit out of me as to determining the reason why the ZUS's greatest "Enemies" stay silent as to who really did 9/11. Do you have an opinion(s)?
I'll add another volatile question & then call it a "dark night" of a searching soul:
At high levels of even "Rogue / Evil-undemocratic governments," is it an instant death sentence and an assured execution if one prominent goes in the truthful direction of Alan Sabrosky and Christopher Bollyn who have survived to date?
Thanks, L.K. No reply will be understandable, 'cause all we have is reasoned conjecture.
Listen, blame whomever you want. But I think this fixation on Jews really is a sign of closed-mindedness. Fact is numerous interest groups can gain from a single action. Jews, Blue Bloods, MIC, oil companies, and Saudis may all benefit from the same action.
Now if you can show how getting rid of Hussein, Qaddafi and al-Assad is detrimental to the Blue Bloods, and it is done anyway, then you may have a point. But you can't, can you?
No. It is up to you to prove your ridiculous Blue Bloods thesis as one of the prime movers in these wars.
You cannot because it is not true.
I notice you have even mentioned the idiotic notion of oil companies benefiting – and promoting? – these wars, when this idiocy has been scrutinized and shot down by several authors, from the right to the left( though less from the left for obvious reason).
In their article “The People Against the 800 Pound Gorilla”, Author Diana Johnstone & Belgian professor Jean Bricmont, write:
Meanwhile, Trump is a distant cousin of King Richard III and direct descendant of the 14th century 1st Duke of Lancaster, John of Gaunt. It is also quite clear that the Windsors are extremely powerful in British politics. Hence there is more clearly a Blue Blood connection than your Jew connection. I can cite you 100 books that say different from your's, so that makes me an idiot? The only idiot is you. And I never said Syria was about oil, I was writing generally about coalition of interests. In fact in my posting history you will see I have argued against Syria being about energy, as a gas pipeline could easily circumvent Syria by traversing through Jordan/Israel or Sinai, and a pipeline is already planned from Crete to Greece (and there are existing pipelines from Israel to Crete).
You're just being close-minded. No worries, world is full of folks like you.
This reminds me of an Anglo/German colleague of mine back in the day. We got to talking and he used to tell me about his mother who felt sorry for Jews as they were such a minority, he used to say ‘she’s lost her mind’ and we used to both laugh out loud!
You cannot because it is not true.
I notice you have even mentioned the idiotic notion of oil companies benefiting - and promoting? - these wars, when this idiocy has been scrutinized and shot down by several authors, from the right to the left( though less from the left for obvious reason).
In their article "The People Against the 800 Pound Gorilla", Author Diana Johnstone & Belgian professor Jean Bricmont, write:
We have UK and France and US bombing Syria. UK and France are Blue Blood countries. And, unlike US, they don’t have Jews running everything. So how do you explain their involvement? How did Jews convince Trump to give the order? You also have “proof” for nothing. Prove that Jews caused Trump, Macron and May to issue the order! Prove it! Come on, smart alec, you can do it!
Meanwhile, Trump is a distant cousin of King Richard III and direct descendant of the 14th century 1st Duke of Lancaster, John of Gaunt. It is also quite clear that the Windsors are extremely powerful in British politics. Hence there is more clearly a Blue Blood connection than your Jew connection.
I can cite you 100 books that say different from your’s, so that makes me an idiot? The only idiot is you. And I never said Syria was about oil, I was writing generally about coalition of interests. In fact in my posting history you will see I have argued against Syria being about energy, as a gas pipeline could easily circumvent Syria by traversing through Jordan/Israel or Sinai, and a pipeline is already planned from Crete to Greece (and there are existing pipelines from Israel to Crete).
You’re just being close-minded. No worries, world is full of folks like you.
"And, unlike US, they don’t have Jews running everything."
Ha, ha, ha, ha! Are you drunk, stoned?
From Israeli dissident Gilad Atzmon, who has been living in England for quite a while:
"...Israel wanted to see someone, like the USA and NATO, to get involved in escalating the opposition to Assad. So it is not exactly surprising that that the three countries that were willing to provide what Israel wanted are the three countries notorious for their forceful and hawkish Jewish lobbies. In the USA, AIPAC’s domination of foreign affairs has been the subject of extensive academic research. In Britain 80% of the Tory MPs are members of the belligerent Conservative Friends of Israel and in France the CRIF (Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France) is known to be the most forceful body in the land."
dumb as a box of rocks
Comments like that do not qualify for either and I doubt anyone here cares about whether I suffer from "IQ envy" or not, and most certainly no one comes here to read such sappiness, so kindly consider them, and our generous host, if not your self respect before you comment further.
Get the hint?
You being the exception.
Who the hell are you the King??? You attacked me. Now you can’t take it
When you attack me I’ll attack you.
Get the hint???
Truth be told I find jacques consistently to be a gentleman, and to succeed in biting his tongue in circumstances where I wouldn't. :)
Sorry.
I do not intend to waste anyone's time further dealing with your juvenile snark, so you'll just have to go play with yourself.
:)
Get the hint???
Hmmm? Sorry, maybe you are referring to another thread, but I don’t even see a reply of Jacques to you, much less an attack. Your “IQ envy” and “shit” came … well … out of the blue. What am I missing?
Truth be told I find jacques consistently to be a gentleman, and to succeed in biting his tongue in circumstances where I wouldn’t.
People who are not much into reading books should at least read the article “The People Against the 800 Pound Gorilla”, by author Diana Johnstone & Belgian professor Jean Bricmont.
Many of the usual objections to the reality that these ME wars fought directly or via proxies by the ZUS are indeed mainly instigated by the zionist power configuration are addressed & refuted.
https://www.counterpunch.org/2013/09/13/the-people-against-the-800-pound-gorilla/
Mike P,
Who is the real Jew – Lot or your Jewish friends? The ugly truth is that your nice Jewish friends support Lot and Netanyahu. AIPAC is real. The ADL is real. The US government’s ungodly support of Israel is real. The unmistakable reality is that those nice Jews are doing bad things. The nice US Jews are enablers of evil. They are being used by the Big Jews.
Those nice Jews are putting themselves at risk. When they find the courage to oppose the Big Jews I will defend them.
As to “Think Peace” – we will never find peace until we ask for it. There is ZERO reason, that in the Twenty First Century we cannot have peace. The vast majority of humanity can be fed – median is advancing to where most people can survive to old age. The major obstacle to peace are governments. The most unpeaceful disruptive government on the planet is controlled by Jews. Sorry if that offends you!
Think Peace — Art
p.s. True story – there are many good Jews in America – they are following Western culture – not Jew culture. Anybody can be part of philosophical Christian Western culture.
It can be said of any group, really. Don't Russians support the Russian government? And didn't they support Stalin's takeover of Eastern Europe and his other crimes? Don't the Chinese support Mao? Etc. etc. Western culture is filled with massive oppression, imperialism, wars, etc. Have a look at an incomplete list of European wars. Whites don't need Jews to f*ck each other, and other groups, over, they can handle it all on their own.
It's worth pointing out those who are in power and driving the boat in the wrong direction, but there are many factors at play. I see plenty of Whites cheering on the war against Syria. Are Macro, Haley, B. Johnson, T. May, etc. all Jews?
No, but you want to pick out one group and place all the blame on them.
After a while it's easy to see where the anti-Semitism accusation comes out. It seems many here are more interested in blaming one (small) group, than blaming all those responsible.
I loathe the fact that we have crackpots in positions of power gratuitously screwing things up for the rest of us, and wish I had some answers.
Meanwhile, Trump is a distant cousin of King Richard III and direct descendant of the 14th century 1st Duke of Lancaster, John of Gaunt. It is also quite clear that the Windsors are extremely powerful in British politics. Hence there is more clearly a Blue Blood connection than your Jew connection. I can cite you 100 books that say different from your's, so that makes me an idiot? The only idiot is you. And I never said Syria was about oil, I was writing generally about coalition of interests. In fact in my posting history you will see I have argued against Syria being about energy, as a gas pipeline could easily circumvent Syria by traversing through Jordan/Israel or Sinai, and a pipeline is already planned from Crete to Greece (and there are existing pipelines from Israel to Crete).
You're just being close-minded. No worries, world is full of folks like you.
Caldre wrote:
“And, unlike US, they don’t have Jews running everything.”
Ha, ha, ha, ha! Are you drunk, stoned?
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/whose-wars/#comment-2293877
In Britain, this is no new phenomenon either... for example, consider, concerning WW2: or P.S. just to be clear, I'm NOT saying that organized Jewry was the sole culprit for the war, merely that already back in the 30s their power and influence was huge, including in Britain.
what ever role the yehudi saudis have in most affairs is one of tool to be used and squeezed for money
Lamenting dead Germans again? Sad indeed. Blame Benny Mussolini. He dragged poor Dolf into failed campaign after failed campaign. Fatally overextended the Führer. Wolfram Freiherr von Richthofen, coordinating aerial efforts in Spain ‘37 presciently noted “each Italian performance is utterly untrustworthy…and these are supposed to be our allies!”
Richthofen, attached to the Benny’s Air Force 1929-32, was well schooled in General Giulio Douhet’s innovative incendiary bombing theories (‘Command of The Air’ pub. 1921). Used them at Guernica 26 Apr ’37 and destroyed 70% of the town (same percentage as Hiroshima and Nagasaki). Brits and Yanks followed Douhet’s playbook at Dresden eight years later.
Forget the Irish. There should be a memorial thanking Italians for defeating Nazi Germany. Try J. Bryan Hehir or James Carroll. Irish-American RCs. Sorry.
Funny but too severe and not completely true. The only campaign that ‘Benny’ dragged Hitler in was North Africa where there were always less Germans than Italians in. Hitler overextended himself by attacking Russia and declaring war on the soon to be Z-USA. Thank Japan for that.
The Italians sent biplanes to fight the Brits in the Battle of Britain, had inferior armor to the Brits in Africa and had mostly lighter armed aircraft than the Allies. Their Navy was good but lacked radar. They sent an entire army corps to Russia which was defeated with the rest of the Axis by the Soviets. The only place where they should have put up a better fight was Sicily but by then most Italians knew that the war was over as for every allied soldier killed by Italian units ten Italians (civilian and military) would have been killed in return.
Meanwhile, Trump is a distant cousin of King Richard III and direct descendant of the 14th century 1st Duke of Lancaster, John of Gaunt. It is also quite clear that the Windsors are extremely powerful in British politics. Hence there is more clearly a Blue Blood connection than your Jew connection. I can cite you 100 books that say different from your's, so that makes me an idiot? The only idiot is you. And I never said Syria was about oil, I was writing generally about coalition of interests. In fact in my posting history you will see I have argued against Syria being about energy, as a gas pipeline could easily circumvent Syria by traversing through Jordan/Israel or Sinai, and a pipeline is already planned from Crete to Greece (and there are existing pipelines from Israel to Crete).
You're just being close-minded. No worries, world is full of folks like you.
CalDre:
Yawnn… Seriously? You are either a very ignorant person or a very dishonest one… maybe both.
From Israeli dissident Gilad Atzmon, who has been living in England for quite a while:
“…Israel wanted to see someone, like the USA and NATO, to get involved in escalating the opposition to Assad. So it is not exactly surprising that that the three countries that were willing to provide what Israel wanted are the three countries notorious for their forceful and hawkish Jewish lobbies. In the USA, AIPAC’s domination of foreign affairs has been the subject of extensive academic research. In Britain 80% of the Tory MPs are members of the belligerent Conservative Friends of Israel and in France the CRIF (Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France) is known to be the most forceful body in the land.”
Do these Tories, by joining CFI, get an explosive implant that is detonated if they vote against a war in Syria?
I haven't claimed that Jews have no influence in UK, it is you who denies that blue bloods have influence. Have you checked how many of those MPs are blue bloods or related? And how many of them belong to blue blood organizations? How many of them are hostile to Buckingham Palace?
Now let's look further at UK.
Who appoints the governing board of the BBC? The Qunt.
Who appoints the governing board of the Bank of England? The Qunt.
Who runs most of the other British media? Murdochs, Scots, don't know their precise family tree but I would be shocked if they aren't blue bloods, but in any event they're not Jews.
As to me being ignorant or dishonest, there is a much simpler explanation, you're a rude arrogant boor. Have some respect. Your petty passive aggressiveness signals your intellectual immaturity and insecurity.
I web-searched the quotation that you supplied attributed to Weizmann, “When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you” and unfortunately the only places on the Web where it appears, it’s being quoted from Douglas Reed (as you just did), who, according to
https://books.google.com/books?id=wBci-WKsAMAC&pg=PA16#v=onepage&q&f=false
was a Holocaust-denier who was a follower of Gregor Strasser, who was an early follower of Hitler but Hitler’s SS killed during the “night of the long knives.”
If Weizman had actually said any such thing, I’d want to know a less-untrustworthy source for it than that, but I went with what you supplied, and it turns out to be the only source (at least that’s online) for the alleged-by-Reed ‘quotation’.
Many of the usual objections to the reality that these ME wars fought directly or via proxies by the ZUS are indeed mainly instigated by the zionist power configuration are addressed & refuted.
https://www.counterpunch.org/2013/09/13/the-people-against-the-800-pound-gorilla/
Do you realize the profound arrogance of your comment? Conservative estimates are 330,000 new books are published in the US annually (some estimates go as high as 1 million), with seven times that total globally. Just because someone doesn’t read and/or swallow as truth whatever book you happen to worship doesn’t mean they are uneducated, as you imply in a most haughty manner.
Yeah there are lots of books that blame Jews for lots of things. And there are even more books that exonerate Jews for everything.
As a general matter reductionist theories are always wrong. “It’s all Jews”, “It’s all capitalists”, “It’s all racism”, “It’s all sexism”, “It’s all class struggle”, blab blah.
Let’s put it bluntly: in the end Jews can’t force Trump to do ANYTHING. He can just ignore them. Is that capable of sinking in, or do you deny this truism? Even if they impeach him, so what. He can still say no and be impeached.
To deny that blue bloods, who ruled the entire planet, more or less, for centuries, are somehow powerless and beholden to Jews, who until 70 years ago didn’t have an army, navy or even country, is just lame. In most European countries these blue bloods even retain official power, even more so the unofficial power you attribute to Jews (media, banking, corporations, foundations, etc.) It defies even the most basic concepts of power and power projection.
More deception and bullshit from you...
In fact, there are very few books that blame organized Jewry for anything, even more so in present times... which is a reflection of Jewish Power.
As Gilad Atzmon always says: Jewish power is the power to suppress discussion on Jewish power.
Meanwhile, Trump is a distant cousin of King Richard III and direct descendant of the 14th century 1st Duke of Lancaster, John of Gaunt. It is also quite clear that the Windsors are extremely powerful in British politics. Hence there is more clearly a Blue Blood connection than your Jew connection. I can cite you 100 books that say different from your's, so that makes me an idiot? The only idiot is you. And I never said Syria was about oil, I was writing generally about coalition of interests. In fact in my posting history you will see I have argued against Syria being about energy, as a gas pipeline could easily circumvent Syria by traversing through Jordan/Israel or Sinai, and a pipeline is already planned from Crete to Greece (and there are existing pipelines from Israel to Crete).
You're just being close-minded. No worries, world is full of folks like you.
wow
dumb as a box of rocks
* The Sun/The Times/The Sunday Times - Murdoch
* The Guardian and related: owned by Scott Trust Limited, current Chair Scott Alex Graham
* The Daily Mail: Chair and controlling shareholder, Jonathan Harmsworth, 4th Viscount Rothermere
* The Telegraph / Sunday Telegraph: Press Holdings, owned by David and Frederick Barclay, Scots
* Sky Plc (huge not just in UK but in EU): 21st Century Fox (not 20th Century Fox), a News Corp. (Murdoch) spin-off. Run by the Murdoch sonsSo, where is all this Jewish control in UK, hmmmm? Dumb as a box of rocks, are ya? Yes, I believe it.
"And, unlike US, they don’t have Jews running everything."
Ha, ha, ha, ha! Are you drunk, stoned?
Wow, there is a comment already in this thread perfect for the kind of condescending and hollow response you made:
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/whose-wars/#comment-2293877
Always picking a soft target to carry out your diversion tactics, blame the Saudis!You even had the audacity to write the ridiculous piece '9/11: Israel Didn’t Do It; The Plan Was Co-Led by U.S. & Saud Governments'!!!Yes, Eric, Israel did do it.
http://bollyn.com/solving-9-11-the-book/
US Marine Corps veteran, Vietnam veteran, graduate of the US Army War College & a Director of Studies at the US Army War College for over 5 years, Dr. Alan Sabrosky, says that after studying the facts surrounding 9/11 he is 100% certain that ISRAEL DID IT.
Listen to what he says:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jwieqSNpnMObviously the bloody Saudis - and Qatar too, particularly in the first years of the Syrian war - have been picking up most of the bill...None of them, even combined, have anything close to the organic influence within the ZUS, that the Zio network possesses ,in order to distort US foreign policy in the region.
You are a disgrace and not worth half of a Giraldi's toenail.
That provides no evidence that Israel did 9/11, but only allegations that they did. Here are articles where I provide and link to actual court-worthy evidence, that the Sauds worked together with George W. Bush’s team to produce those attacks:
https://www.sott.net/article/341133-Al-Qaeda-Funded-by-Royal-Sauds-US-Govt-Documents
http://rinf.com/alt-news/breaking-news/911-bushs-guilt-28-pages/
Good luck, and please do keep trying.
Who is the real Jew – Lot or your Jewish friends? The ugly truth is that your nice Jewish friends support Lot and Netanyahu. AIPAC is real. The ADL is real. The US government’s ungodly support of Israel is real. The unmistakable reality is that those nice Jews are doing bad things. The nice US Jews are enablers of evil. They are being used by the Big Jews.
Those nice Jews are putting themselves at risk. When they find the courage to oppose the Big Jews I will defend them.
As to “Think Peace” – we will never find peace until we ask for it. There is ZERO reason, that in the Twenty First Century we cannot have peace. The vast majority of humanity can be fed – median is advancing to where most people can survive to old age. The major obstacle to peace are governments. The most unpeaceful disruptive government on the planet is controlled by Jews. Sorry if that offends you!
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. True story - there are many good Jews in America – they are following Western culture – not Jew culture. Anybody can be part of philosophical Christian Western culture.
I can say the same thing about “nice US Whites are enables of evil. They are being used by the Big Whites.”
It can be said of any group, really. Don’t Russians support the Russian government? And didn’t they support Stalin’s takeover of Eastern Europe and his other crimes? Don’t the Chinese support Mao? Etc. etc.
Western culture is filled with massive oppression, imperialism, wars, etc. Have a look at an incomplete list of European wars. Whites don’t need Jews to f*ck each other, and other groups, over, they can handle it all on their own.
It’s worth pointing out those who are in power and driving the boat in the wrong direction, but there are many factors at play. I see plenty of Whites cheering on the war against Syria. Are Macro, Haley, B. Johnson, T. May, etc. all Jews?
No, but you want to pick out one group and place all the blame on them.
After a while it’s easy to see where the anti-Semitism accusation comes out. It seems many here are more interested in blaming one (small) group, than blaming all those responsible.
The many good Jew in whatever country are good for whatever is good for Jew not for the country they are in. They do not so much follow Western culture as degrade it, twist it.
"And, unlike US, they don’t have Jews running everything."
Ha, ha, ha, ha! Are you drunk, stoned?
The guy is the king of straw man… and apparently an ignoramus to boot, since the power of the Jewish lobbies in both Britain and France are well documented.
In Britain, this is no new phenomenon either… for example, consider, concerning WW2:
or
P.S. just to be clear, I’m NOT saying that organized Jewry was the sole culprit for the war, merely that already back in the 30s their power and influence was huge, including in Britain.
Hey my friend,
You see, acc to disinfo agent Eric Zuesse, Douglas Reed was a ‘holohoax, er, holocau$t denier!!
The horror! We are both very disturbed & impressed by that, ain’t we?
They must've thought we dumb goyim were gonna keep falling for the same old crapola repeatedly. They must be really annoyed that they're gonna hafta think up some new BS.
dumb as a box of rocks
Yep.
From Israeli dissident Gilad Atzmon, who has been living in England for quite a while:
"...Israel wanted to see someone, like the USA and NATO, to get involved in escalating the opposition to Assad. So it is not exactly surprising that that the three countries that were willing to provide what Israel wanted are the three countries notorious for their forceful and hawkish Jewish lobbies. In the USA, AIPAC’s domination of foreign affairs has been the subject of extensive academic research. In Britain 80% of the Tory MPs are members of the belligerent Conservative Friends of Israel and in France the CRIF (Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France) is known to be the most forceful body in the land."
I’m sorry, how does that prove Jes are running everything in UK and France?
Do these Tories, by joining CFI, get an explosive implant that is detonated if they vote against a war in Syria?
I haven’t claimed that Jews have no influence in UK, it is you who denies that blue bloods have influence. Have you checked how many of those MPs are blue bloods or related? And how many of them belong to blue blood organizations? How many of them are hostile to Buckingham Palace?
Now let’s look further at UK.
Who appoints the governing board of the BBC? The Qunt.
Who appoints the governing board of the Bank of England? The Qunt.
Who runs most of the other British media? Murdochs, Scots, don’t know their precise family tree but I would be shocked if they aren’t blue bloods, but in any event they’re not Jews.
As to me being ignorant or dishonest, there is a much simpler explanation, you’re a rude arrogant boor. Have some respect. Your petty passive aggressiveness signals your intellectual immaturity and insecurity.
Let me add to ripping your argument to shreds. Jews make up the $elite$ of the top 1%-ers in both countries. Maybe still almost invisible to the masses in some quarters The Rothschilds and other Jew banksters dictate a lot of policy. The Balfour agreement was pushed by them with the help of a lot of $$$ (Pounds Sterling) (LOL) in the coffers of the political parties in Britain. As far as invisibility, the 'Frenchman' Strauss Khan lost his in a hotel room in NYC while trying to fornicate an unwilling Haitian maid, lol.
calDre: “Yeah there are lots of books that blame Jews for lots of things. And there are even more books that exonerate Jews for everything.”
More deception and bullshit from you…
In fact, there are very few books that blame organized Jewry for anything, even more so in present times… which is a reflection of Jewish Power.
As Gilad Atzmon always says: Jewish power is the power to suppress discussion on Jewish power.
You see, acc to disinfo agent Eric Zuesse, Douglas Reed was a 'holohoax, er, holocau$t denier!!
The horror! We are both very disturbed & impressed by that, ain't we?
:-)
I just got in and intend to respond to him forthwith.
They must’ve thought we dumb goyim were gonna keep falling for the same old crapola repeatedly. They must be really annoyed that they’re gonna hafta think up some new BS.
Get the hint???
To the contrary, I actually enjoy sparring, and I already explained that I found you amusing, but this is not the place to do it nor do you appear to have the requisite wit.
Sorry.
I do not intend to waste anyone’s time further dealing with your juvenile snark, so you’ll just have to go play with yourself.
Truth be told I find jacques consistently to be a gentleman, and to succeed in biting his tongue in circumstances where I wouldn't. :)
Thank you, Sir!
Who is the real Jew – Lot or your Jewish friends? The ugly truth is that your nice Jewish friends support Lot and Netanyahu. AIPAC is real. The ADL is real. The US government’s ungodly support of Israel is real. The unmistakable reality is that those nice Jews are doing bad things. The nice US Jews are enablers of evil. They are being used by the Big Jews.
Those nice Jews are putting themselves at risk. When they find the courage to oppose the Big Jews I will defend them.
As to “Think Peace” – we will never find peace until we ask for it. There is ZERO reason, that in the Twenty First Century we cannot have peace. The vast majority of humanity can be fed – median is advancing to where most people can survive to old age. The major obstacle to peace are governments. The most unpeaceful disruptive government on the planet is controlled by Jews. Sorry if that offends you!
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. True story - there are many good Jews in America – they are following Western culture – not Jew culture. Anybody can be part of philosophical Christian Western culture.
And abundance too!
I loathe the fact that we have crackpots in positions of power gratuitously screwing things up for the rest of us, and wish I had some answers.
Yup.
https://books.google.com/books?id=wBci-WKsAMAC&pg=PA16#v=onepage&q&f=false
was a Holocaust-denier who was a follower of Gregor Strasser, who was an early follower of Hitler but Hitler’s SS killed during the “night of the long knives.”
If Weizman had actually said any such thing, I’d want to know a less-untrustworthy source for it than that, but I went with what you supplied, and it turns out to be the only source (at least that’s online) for the alleged-by-Reed ‘quotation'.
I believe Weizmann was attributing it to Churchill.
I do commend you for making the effort to double check the source, but I would like to know what you would consider a trustworthy one. If you familiarize yourself with Reed’s work, and if you are honest, you’ll find that he is about as impeccable source as anyone’s likely to find. What, exactly, are the reasons for smearing the man with the threadbare canards of “holocaust denier” and “follower” of Gregor Strasser?
Please be sure to supply credible references, and do try to avoid the use of silly calumnies such as those I noted immediately above.
BTW and FYI, I know of no trustworthy sources for the standard holocaust narrative. What have you to say about that alleged event? Any credible sources?
Note: I may be a low IQ, dumb, ignorant goy, but ya can’t fool me all the time.
"I web-searched the quotation that you supplied attributed to Weizmann, 'When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you' and unfortunately the only places on the Web where it appears, it’s being quoted from Douglas Reed (as you just did)"
Don't you think that if Churchill (or even Weizmann) actually wrote that down such that Reed found it in some book (he claimed to have done his research in the N.Y. Public Library, not in some particular specialized archive on the Holocaust), then Reed's 'quotation' of it wouldn't be the only one that's on the Web?
Regarding proof that the Holocaust happened, there is so much, it's hard to know what I should cite, for you. Perhaps the best introduction, for a person who has been suckered by the deniers, is the movie "Denial" described here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Denial_(2016_film)
That's an accurate re-enactment of the trial-case. Maybe there's a better single introduction to un-sucker a sucker about this, but I can't think of one, offhand. I hope that you will see that movie, which downloads from Netflix, because it's about the trial that unmasked the neo-Nazi 'historian' David Irving, who was taken far more seriously than Douglas Reed was, regarding the Holocaust. Irving's entire career was focused on it.
https://www.sott.net/article/341133-Al-Qaeda-Funded-by-Royal-Sauds-US-Govt-Documents
http://rinf.com/alt-news/breaking-news/911-bushs-guilt-28-pages/
Dear Sir, while I’m happy, for several reasons, to see you making those kinds of statements here, I must ask whether you really think you’re going to get ideas like that to fly with the competent components of the participants of this forum.
Good luck, and please do keep trying.
Always picking a soft target to carry out your diversion tactics, blame the Saudis!You even had the audacity to write the ridiculous piece '9/11: Israel Didn’t Do It; The Plan Was Co-Led by U.S. & Saud Governments'!!!Yes, Eric, Israel did do it.
http://bollyn.com/solving-9-11-the-book/
US Marine Corps veteran, Vietnam veteran, graduate of the US Army War College & a Director of Studies at the US Army War College for over 5 years, Dr. Alan Sabrosky, says that after studying the facts surrounding 9/11 he is 100% certain that ISRAEL DID IT.
Listen to what he says:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jwieqSNpnMObviously the bloody Saudis - and Qatar too, particularly in the first years of the Syrian war - have been picking up most of the bill...None of them, even combined, have anything close to the organic influence within the ZUS, that the Zio network possesses ,in order to distort US foreign policy in the region.
You are a disgrace and not worth half of a Giraldi's toenail.
L.K. reminded everybody & wrote: “Dr. Alan Sabrosky, says that after studying the facts surrounding 9/11 he is 100% certain that ISRAEL DID IT.”
Hi L.K.,
Must get free from that freak CalDre and I want to ask you something that corresponds with Alan Sabrosky’s knowledge, above.
Regarding who really did 9/11, many are the greatest perceived enemies of the ZUS.
I will name a trio:
Vladimir Putin, Basher al Assad, and President Rouhani.
Deliberately, I left out Xi Xinping and Kim Il Jong because it now appears both China and N. Korea can do business with Zionist Planetarchis Trump and outlaw sidekick Mike Pompeo.
Of course you’re under no obligation to reply, L.K., but it’s bugging the shit out of me as to determining the reason why the ZUS’s greatest “Enemies” stay silent as to who really did 9/11. Do you have an opinion(s)?
I’ll add another volatile question & then call it a “dark night” of a searching soul:
At high levels of even “Rogue / Evil-undemocratic governments,” is it an instant death sentence and an assured execution if one prominent goes in the truthful direction of Alan Sabrosky and Christopher Bollyn who have survived to date?
Thanks, L.K. No reply will be understandable, ’cause all we have is reasoned conjecture.
Hi L.K.,
Hit “post comment” trigger hastily, and found that I left out the vital word “knowing” & below is the proper sentence:
“Regarding KNOWING who really did 9/11, many are the greatest perceived enemies of the ZUS.”
Pardon me, L.K.? Aw shucks, Scooter Libby and Marc Rich got one!
Also the US government printed a lot of money during the Vietnam War, which is what led Nixon to take the US off the gold standard and later to the high inflation during the Carter years. Wat the Vietnam war a conspiracy to force the US off the gold standard? Seems there are easier ways to do that, particularly if you are as all-powerful as people here make the "international bankers" out to be.
Can you please detail how you think the international bankers benefited from the Vietnam War, and how they would have benefited less if instead of on war the money was spent on, say, healthcare or poverty elimination?
Second, you seem to assume all international bankers are Jews. But first and foremost, the Rothschilds in my opinion are both - Blue Bloods who joined the Tribe (this is the perennial question, is it not - did the Blue Bloods gain control of the Tribe via the Rothschilds, or did the Tribe gain control over the Freemasons)? But then there are many international bankers who are not Jews. As I mentioned in another post, the Bank of England is controlled directly by the Windsors. Then we have large banking dynasties in the Carnegies, Mellons, Rockefellers and Morgans, all of whom are Blue Bloods or closely related. There are of course also Jewish dynasties, but they are hardly exclusive.
So can you prove that international bankers are Jews?
“but no, I’m not sure of that. ”
Then you’re just being willfully obtuse.
“So can you prove that international bankers are Jews?”
I think you’re confusing me with another commenter who was making you look like you are jacking off and tapdancing at the same time. I asked you one little question, and you weaseled your way out of giving a straight answer.
As you were, Major.
Once again you have proved you are simply a foul-mouthed ignorant arsehole. Not a single worthy comment to make, just hate-spewing and insults. Can you do anything else, or are you a 2-trick pony, along with the rest of your Racist Redneck Idiot Squad? I didn't weasle out of anything, you ignorant porcine snake chimera, what I did was say I don't know the answer as it would be extremely complex to determine that, you'd have to undo the Vietnam War and see how international bankers would have fared without it to see if they benefited or not.
Of course a simple snake like you has no problems coming up with an answer because intelligent conclusions are not in your repertoire. You just make mind-numbingly stupid conclusions based on your Racist Redneck Squad Idiot assumptions.
So go f* yourself you worthless speck of dust on the sweat of the balls of a dead hyena.
dumb as a box of rocks
As usual, you have nothing positive to contribute, except to display your banal stupidity.
We all know who owns all the major media in the US. What about UK and France? I’ll do UK for you, you can follow up with France:
* BBC – the Qunt.
* The Sun/The Times/The Sunday Times – Murdoch
* The Guardian and related: owned by Scott Trust Limited, current Chair Scott Alex Graham
* The Daily Mail: Chair and controlling shareholder, Jonathan Harmsworth, 4th Viscount Rothermere
* The Telegraph / Sunday Telegraph: Press Holdings, owned by David and Frederick Barclay, Scots
* Sky Plc (huge not just in UK but in EU): 21st Century Fox (not 20th Century Fox), a News Corp. (Murdoch) spin-off. Run by the Murdoch sons
So, where is all this Jewish control in UK, hmmmm? Dumb as a box of rocks, are ya? Yes, I believe it.
on whose behalf do you think England declared war on Germany, fool?
on whose behalf is England committing ethnic suicide, shithead?
I feel a little bad for your typical box of rocks having slandered them by comparison
Please note that I opened:
“I web-searched the quotation that you supplied attributed to Weizmann, ‘When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you’ and unfortunately the only places on the Web where it appears, it’s being quoted from Douglas Reed (as you just did)”
Don’t you think that if Churchill (or even Weizmann) actually wrote that down such that Reed found it in some book (he claimed to have done his research in the N.Y. Public Library, not in some particular specialized archive on the Holocaust), then Reed’s ‘quotation’ of it wouldn’t be the only one that’s on the Web?
Regarding proof that the Holocaust happened, there is so much, it’s hard to know what I should cite, for you. Perhaps the best introduction, for a person who has been suckered by the deniers, is the movie “Denial” described here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Denial_(2016_film)
That’s an accurate re-enactment of the trial-case. Maybe there’s a better single introduction to un-sucker a sucker about this, but I can’t think of one, offhand. I hope that you will see that movie, which downloads from Netflix, because it’s about the trial that unmasked the neo-Nazi ‘historian’ David Irving, who was taken far more seriously than Douglas Reed was, regarding the Holocaust. Irving’s entire career was focused on it.
If you want to really understand what went down or not, without being confused and distracted by conflicting witness testimony, just stick to to the physical evidence. It's out there, aplenty, and it renders decisive answers to questions such as: were the alleged gas chambers actually used as such, is the use of Diesel exhaust fumes a viable method for quick execution, how many bodies could maximally have been incinerated at Auschwitz, etc. The best, most up-to-date treatment can be found in the books by Germar Rudolf, several of which are available online. Rudolf, a credentialed chemist and meticulous researcher, spent several years in prison for daring to lay out this evidence and to draw the logical conclusions from it.
Or you can just go watch another tearjerker Hollywood movie. It's up to you, really.
I'll also say that I'm more than a little surprised to hear an apparently professional investigative historian go on the record saying: ... and then going on to cite an infotainment account of a kangaroo defamation "trial".
How about starting by citing one piece of documentary or forensic evidence? There should be, given the purported event's proximity in time and claimed scale, an overabundance of hard evidence. By citing a movie only tangentially concerned with it you've added, however incrementally, to the Deniers' case.
Mr Zuesse, the challenge posed by Deniers to Holocaust-with-a-capital-"H" believers is to cite some documentary or forensic evidence. Of course, if by "Holocaust" you mean nothing more than that Jews suffered from the vicissitudes of war more or less in line with the sufferings of lesser folk, you've made the Deniers' case, and I suggest dropping the capital "H" and opting for believing in a "holocaust-of-the-ordinary-sort".
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Superman_(1978_film)
Truth be told I find jacques consistently to be a gentleman, and to succeed in biting his tongue in circumstances where I wouldn't. :)
Who the hell are you his mother? Educate yourself.
It can be said of any group, really. Don't Russians support the Russian government? And didn't they support Stalin's takeover of Eastern Europe and his other crimes? Don't the Chinese support Mao? Etc. etc. Western culture is filled with massive oppression, imperialism, wars, etc. Have a look at an incomplete list of European wars. Whites don't need Jews to f*ck each other, and other groups, over, they can handle it all on their own.
It's worth pointing out those who are in power and driving the boat in the wrong direction, but there are many factors at play. I see plenty of Whites cheering on the war against Syria. Are Macro, Haley, B. Johnson, T. May, etc. all Jews?
No, but you want to pick out one group and place all the blame on them.
After a while it's easy to see where the anti-Semitism accusation comes out. It seems many here are more interested in blaming one (small) group, than blaming all those responsible.
There are yesterday’s wrongs and todays wrongs. There is no doubt that the military industrial complex has great political power in America. Jews dominate that power. Today the MIC dances to the Jew fiddle.
America is not its MIC and bureaucracy – America is the idealism given to us by our forefathers. Imperfect as they are, those ideals have borne fruit. Sadly, the ideals of “We the People” as a governing principle are now lost. Today we are million miles away from Washington, Jefferson, Adams, and Paine. Today Jews control our political process.
Today, America’s Big Jews and Little Jews bear responsibility for this sad situation – end of story.
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Maintain Hope — Art
Jews are a powerful voice but they are, by and large, not in the decision-making seat. Why do you absolve Trump, Haley, Pence, Bolton, etc.? Maybe they are "brainwashed" by the Jews? Well maybe the Jews are "brainwashed" too?
I don't see how you get to selectively blame one group and absolve others except via ignorant, counterproductive and stupid racism.
By the way, Jerry Brown is a huge advocate of open borders and a primary contributor to it. Is he a Jew too?
It's fair and honorable to point out the Jewish role in these affairs, but it is just as unfair and dishonorable to not only ignore, but try to bury, the non-Jewish role in these affairs.
I agree with "think peace" - but the non-Jews Trump, Pence, Ryan, Haley, Pompeo, etc. are anything but peaceful. I don't see any Jewish guns to their head, so they are 100% responsible for their own actions. Why do you excuse them? Hmmm?
Sorry.
I do not intend to waste anyone's time further dealing with your juvenile snark, so you'll just have to go play with yourself.
:)
Right you’re going to waste their time with your brainless snark
https://books.google.com/books?id=wBci-WKsAMAC&pg=PA16#v=onepage&q&f=false
was a Holocaust-denier who was a follower of Gregor Strasser, who was an early follower of Hitler but Hitler’s SS killed during the “night of the long knives.”
If Weizman had actually said any such thing, I’d want to know a less-untrustworthy source for it than that, but I went with what you supplied, and it turns out to be the only source (at least that’s online) for the alleged-by-Reed ‘quotation'.
Baloney. Made with pork even.
It took me all of 2 minutes or less to find this, online, from The Jewish Telegraph Agency.
Thank you once again for unwittingly showing your true colors. You high IQ smart guys need to get up a little earlier in the AM to deal effectively with a low IQ dimwit such as myself.
Pardon me if you detect me ignoring your smearing dissembling garbage in the future.
Flush him down the toilet, Jacques.
Am confused and I make a point and have a question.
PreZident Trump seems to be doing everything awful that Sheldon Adelson, who helped put him office, expected him to do.
Except for maybe Fox News & the Rush Limbaugh show, why is The Donald getting hammered so bad by his own lovers, the Jewish Corporate Media?
Thank you.
https://www.jta.org/1964/05/20/archive/weizmanns-autobiography-shows-he-never-offered-bribe-to-ibn-saud
and
https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/50095570/
"When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you” produces:
http://www.anthonyflood.com/reedarmingzion.htm
https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2015/08/17/londons-saudi-assassins/
https://thephilsopherprophetoftheedenprotocols.wordpress.com/2017/12/12/notes-for-future-legal-investigations-and-legal-actions-regarding-racial-vilification-incitement-and-hate-speech/
http://antimatrix.org/Convert/search.php?q=war&start=20&cat=All&area=NWO&col=Books
The latter is all based on Reed.
Thanks for having brought to my attention the first of those, especially the JTS one.
However, though the 1964 JTA news-report constitutes convincing evidence that Churshill said this, I don't see that it at all suggests, and it certainly doesn't prove, that Israel is the reason, certainly not that it's the main reason, either for 9/11 or for America's invasions of Iraq 2003, Libya 2011, Syria 2011-, etc., which Giraldi is promoting here.
Good luck, and please do keep trying.
Building 7 shows controlled demolition, and Larry Silverstein had to have been involved in that, but this doesn’t necessarily indicate that Mossad did it, nor financed it. Silverstein was a beneficiary of the attack and had planned for it, but this does not prove that Israel was involved in planning, paying for, or executing, the attack.
A cursory understanding of physics reveals the truth of the statement in that short video clip that if one building was wired for demolition, all three were. This was a large, costly and sophisticated undertaking so who had access? Who supervised the security of the buildings? How many of the names one comes across suddenly abandoned homes and businesses and returned to Israel after the event? Who was able to quash earlier, more accurate reports and organise the media chorus of the fake narrative in time for the evening news broadcasts? The list is long indeed, I have listed but a small fraction of indicators that Israel did indeed do it.
I look forward to your response.
* The Sun/The Times/The Sunday Times - Murdoch
* The Guardian and related: owned by Scott Trust Limited, current Chair Scott Alex Graham
* The Daily Mail: Chair and controlling shareholder, Jonathan Harmsworth, 4th Viscount Rothermere
* The Telegraph / Sunday Telegraph: Press Holdings, owned by David and Frederick Barclay, Scots
* Sky Plc (huge not just in UK but in EU): 21st Century Fox (not 20th Century Fox), a News Corp. (Murdoch) spin-off. Run by the Murdoch sonsSo, where is all this Jewish control in UK, hmmmm? Dumb as a box of rocks, are ya? Yes, I believe it.
look, if you’re too stupid to see what’s in front of everyone’s face, and that OBVIOUSLY England has been controlled by Zionist Jews going back at least to their war on S. Africa- to steal their diamonds and gold on behalf of Rothschild assets De Beers and Oppenheimer.
on whose behalf do you think England declared war on Germany, fool?
on whose behalf is England committing ethnic suicide, shithead?
I feel a little bad for your typical box of rocks having slandered them by comparison
You’re all that and more.
That is simply ignorant and racist. Most of the Senate is not Jews, the President is not a Jew, the Secretary of Defense is not a Jew, and the vast majority of general aren’t Jews. Yet they are all going along with this “bomb Syria” thing, with a few exceptions – one of them being Bernie Sanders, a Jew.
Jews are a powerful voice but they are, by and large, not in the decision-making seat. Why do you absolve Trump, Haley, Pence, Bolton, etc.? Maybe they are “brainwashed” by the Jews? Well maybe the Jews are “brainwashed” too?
I don’t see how you get to selectively blame one group and absolve others except via ignorant, counterproductive and stupid racism.
By the way, Jerry Brown is a huge advocate of open borders and a primary contributor to it. Is he a Jew too?
It’s fair and honorable to point out the Jewish role in these affairs, but it is just as unfair and dishonorable to not only ignore, but try to bury, the non-Jewish role in these affairs.
I agree with “think peace” – but the non-Jews Trump, Pence, Ryan, Haley, Pompeo, etc. are anything but peaceful. I don’t see any Jewish guns to their head, so they are 100% responsible for their own actions. Why do you excuse them? Hmmm?
You are a Britain – perhaps you do not understand the level of political control that Jew money has over America - foreign, domestic, and cultural.
Throughout history, the level of control Jew bankers have had over the UK and Europe is astounding.
You need to get honest. If you keep this sob story going – we must assume that you are a Jew – doing what Jews do best – crying victim and assassinating folk's character.
Think Peace --- Art
Then you're just being willfully obtuse.
"So can you prove that international bankers are Jews?"
I think you're confusing me with another commenter who was making you look like you are jacking off and tapdancing at the same time. I asked you one little question, and you weaseled your way out of giving a straight answer.
As you were, Major.
Then you’re just being willfully obtuse.
No, you’re willfully an ignorant arsehole. You see? Two can play that game (and clearly I’m the winner!)
You mean the Racist Redneck Idiot Contingent that has nothing better to do with their life than sit on Unz and selectively attack Jews and occasionally Blacks and absolve every White (except the ones controlled by Jews or Blacks) from what is wrong in this world? Oh, that hurts so much!
Once again you have proved you are simply a foul-mouthed ignorant arsehole. Not a single worthy comment to make, just hate-spewing and insults. Can you do anything else, or are you a 2-trick pony, along with the rest of your Racist Redneck Idiot Squad?
I didn’t weasle out of anything, you ignorant porcine snake chimera, what I did was say I don’t know the answer as it would be extremely complex to determine that, you’d have to undo the Vietnam War and see how international bankers would have fared without it to see if they benefited or not.
Of course a simple snake like you has no problems coming up with an answer because intelligent conclusions are not in your repertoire. You just make mind-numbingly stupid conclusions based on your Racist Redneck Squad Idiot assumptions.
So go f* yourself you worthless speck of dust on the sweat of the balls of a dead hyena.
Jacques Sheete wrote to the mad doctor Zeuss: “Pardon me if you detect me ignoring your smearing dissembling garbage in the future.”
Flush him down the toilet, Jacques.
Am confused and I make a point and have a question.
PreZident Trump seems to be doing everything awful that Sheldon Adelson, who helped put him office, expected him to do.
Except for maybe Fox News & the Rush Limbaugh show, why is The Donald getting hammered so bad by his own lovers, the Jewish Corporate Media?
Thank you.
As for Farce News and the druggie Lush Rimbaugh, I have never allowed a TV in my house and I consider the CINO druggie an ignorant, absolute moron, so I cannot say. It's all garbage.
“I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East–the boss of bosses–provided he settles with you.” produces:
https://www.jta.org/1964/05/20/archive/weizmanns-autobiography-shows-he-never-offered-bribe-to-ibn-saud
and
https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/50095570/
“When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you” produces:
http://www.anthonyflood.com/reedarmingzion.htm
https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2015/08/17/londons-saudi-assassins/
https://thephilsopherprophetoftheedenprotocols.wordpress.com/2017/12/12/notes-for-future-legal-investigations-and-legal-actions-regarding-racial-vilification-incitement-and-hate-speech/
http://antimatrix.org/Convert/search.php?q=war&start=20&cat=All&area=NWO&col=Books
The latter is all based on Reed.
Thanks for having brought to my attention the first of those, especially the JTS one.
However, though the 1964 JTA news-report constitutes convincing evidence that Churshill said this, I don’t see that it at all suggests, and it certainly doesn’t prove, that Israel is the reason, certainly not that it’s the main reason, either for 9/11 or for America’s invasions of Iraq 2003, Libya 2011, Syria 2011-, etc., which Giraldi is promoting here.
What Giraldi is suggesting is what one gets when one asks, "cui bono?"
Zionism is the problem, and the Israel project has been bad for the majority of the world's people, decent Jews included. It's a self evident claim and needs no further proof.
Now, why did you choose to smear Reed as an "anti-Semite" and a holocaust "denier?" If you cannot prove either claim, don't expect me to take you seriously or engage you further.
Purim links:
http://www.sweetliberty.org/issues/israel/purim.htm
https://www.meaningfullife.com/connection-between-purim-and-gulf-war/
http://www.cuttingedge.org/news/n1793.cfm
https://rehmat1.com/2016/03/01/us-analyst-iraq-libya-and-syria-destroyed-for-israel/
http://www.jpost.com/jerusalem/Seal-of-the-prophet-Isaiah-may-have-been-unearthed-in-Jerusalem-543366
Damascus links:
https://americanvision.org/9371/isaiah-17-damascus-bible-prophecy-has-been-fulfilled/
https://richardedmondson.net/2015/01/28/netanyahu-congressional-address-to-coincide-with-jewish-purim-holiday/
Jews are a powerful voice but they are, by and large, not in the decision-making seat. Why do you absolve Trump, Haley, Pence, Bolton, etc.? Maybe they are "brainwashed" by the Jews? Well maybe the Jews are "brainwashed" too?
I don't see how you get to selectively blame one group and absolve others except via ignorant, counterproductive and stupid racism.
By the way, Jerry Brown is a huge advocate of open borders and a primary contributor to it. Is he a Jew too?
It's fair and honorable to point out the Jewish role in these affairs, but it is just as unfair and dishonorable to not only ignore, but try to bury, the non-Jewish role in these affairs.
I agree with "think peace" - but the non-Jews Trump, Pence, Ryan, Haley, Pompeo, etc. are anything but peaceful. I don't see any Jewish guns to their head, so they are 100% responsible for their own actions. Why do you excuse them? Hmmm?
I do not excuse them – I call them knowing traitors to America.
You are a Britain – perhaps you do not understand the level of political control that Jew money has over America – foreign, domestic, and cultural.
Throughout history, the level of control Jew bankers have had over the UK and Europe is astounding.
You need to get honest. If you keep this sob story going – we must assume that you are a Jew – doing what Jews do best – crying victim and assassinating folk’s character.
Think Peace — Art
Don't you have something more creative than repeating the same line over and over and over again, never proving it but thinking the repetition will yield success? As if I care what you assume. You can assume the moon is made of cheese. Why not stick to the facts instead of coming up with some convoluted ad hominem attack, that somehow, if I were Jewish, what I said wouldn't matter, because Jews should what ... all be dead and shut up?
This just highlights the intellectual poverty of the anti-Jew crusaders on Unz.com. You're all like this - full of accusations, short on any evidence, and long on insults against anyone who disagrees with your unsupported allegations. You're not unlike May and her Skripal accusations against Russia.
Show some evidence! For crying out loud there is vastly more evidence Blue Bloods have power than Jews but all the anti-Jew Crusaders can to is attack the messenger, I have even presented evidence, and it's all just ad hominems in return. Really? Thtat's all you got? LOL. Pathetic.
Assume I'm done responding to your ad hominem attacks. Provide some evidence or occupy some time doing something useful.
Thanks NTD for putting me to my place. You are so right I do have a dog in the hunt. Let’s expose these murdering MFers
Sir, You are shredding your own credibility here. The more anyone looks into the lead up to 9/11 and the events following, the more one has to conclude that Israel was behind it. Sure, there were others who played minor roles but you can only see things as you say you do by selectively excluding certain incriminating facts because taken all together, Israel did it.
A cursory understanding of physics reveals the truth of the statement in that short video clip that if one building was wired for demolition, all three were. This was a large, costly and sophisticated undertaking so who had access? Who supervised the security of the buildings? How many of the names one comes across suddenly abandoned homes and businesses and returned to Israel after the event? Who was able to quash earlier, more accurate reports and organise the media chorus of the fake narrative in time for the evening news broadcasts? The list is long indeed, I have listed but a small fraction of indicators that Israel did indeed do it.
I look forward to your response.
As far as credibility goes, the type doesn't realize that such things are red flags vis a vis any credibility they might aspire to. I do, however, encourage them to keep it up.
Just when I get excessively confused, a non-Jew, John Bolton, provides a heads-up as to the next criminal Big 3 Brother Western Zionist assault upon Syria.
Written by Veterans Today, Jim Dean, please read the article, below?
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/04/18/bolton-leads-new-charge-for-arab-nato-occupation-force/
God / Allah be with Hezbollah, soldiers who are committed to defeat Bolton’s satanic Zionist plan.
Written by Veterans Today, Jim Dean, please read the article, below?
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/04/18/bolton-leads-new-charge-for-arab-nato-occupation-force/
God / Allah be with Hezbollah, soldiers who are committed to defeat Bolton's satanic Zionist plan.
Bolton is Shabbos Goy. (Plus, he looks like an evil Captain Kangaroo.)
A cursory understanding of physics reveals the truth of the statement in that short video clip that if one building was wired for demolition, all three were. This was a large, costly and sophisticated undertaking so who had access? Who supervised the security of the buildings? How many of the names one comes across suddenly abandoned homes and businesses and returned to Israel after the event? Who was able to quash earlier, more accurate reports and organise the media chorus of the fake narrative in time for the evening news broadcasts? The list is long indeed, I have listed but a small fraction of indicators that Israel did indeed do it.
I look forward to your response.
According to Wikipedia’s article on him, Larry Silverstein built 7 World Trade Center, then in January 2001 bought the entire WTC complex from the Port Authority of NY & NJ, then “After a protracted dispute with insurers over the amount of coverage available for rebuilding World Trade Center buildings 1, 2, 4 and 5, a series of court decisions determined that a maximum of $4.55 billion was payable and settlements were reached with the insurers in 2007.[21]” It says nothing about his receipt of funds from the collapse of #7, which was surely a controlled demolition that he ordered, so that he had to have known in advance and planned for the 9/11 attacks — on the taller buildings, 1 & 2. But foreknowledge doesn’t necessarily mean that he planned the 9/11 attacks, nor that he financed them — far less that the Mossad did the attacks. If the 19 fanatical Sunnis who did 9/11 did it, and some people (such as here) think that Israel financed them, or ordered them, then people can believe anything, but mere foreknowledge doesn’t necessarily mean causation. All of the actual evidence, thus far released, indicates that the Sauds, working with George W. Bush, planned the attacks, but that Bush demanded deniability and therefore instructed Condoleezza Rice not to let George Tenet in during the final days to tell him the details so that action to prevent it would be able to be taken. If you google just the three words (no quotation-marks) “zuesse sauds 9/11″ you can see the articles, which link through to the base evidence, all of which implicates the Sauds, and none of which implicates Israel (though my linked article on Israel as the hypothesis does discuss and demolish ‘evidence’ that Israel did it).
W was the one NOT in the loop. Too dumb to trust. The yehudi Saudis do what they are told.The evidence implicating the Sauds would consist of lies. Like the 'evidence' implicating Assad to chemical attacks if such even occur.Few Saudis and 9-11: Wolfowitz al Saud, Zelikow al Saud, Feith al Saud, Wurmsers al Saud, Libby al Saud, Zakheim al Saud, Chertoff al Saud. Just a very few.
Wikipedia? ROFL.
On a related note, this is really fucked up:
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=11720
I noticed the front page of one of our local rags and saw that the headline was reporting the need for "holocaust 'education'" in de skoolz. No obvious mention of the real holocaust taking place in Palestine and elsewhere.
Nothing surprises me any more.