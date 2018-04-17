The Unz Review - Mobile
April 17, 2018
1,400 Words
In March 2003, Pat Buchanan wrote a groundbreaking article entitled “Whose War?” in opposition to the Bush Administration fueled growing hysteria over Saddam Hussein’s alleged weapons of mass destruction which was producing demands for an armed intervention to disarm him. Buchanan rightly identified a number of prominent Jewish officials and journalists closely tied to the Israel Lobby as the principal driving force behind the rush to go to war.

Buchanan is still a powerful voice arguing against the war fever in its 2018 manifestation, which is all too similar to the hysteria prevailing in 2003. But if he were writing his article today, even though those demanding war are pretty much the same people with the same names including Podhoretz, Krauthammer, Kristol, Kagan, Brooks and Boot, he would have to broaden his purview to ask “Whose Wars?” as it is no longer a simple case of going after one third-world autocrat and overthrowing him, we are now instead being urged to attack Syria, Iran and even nuclear superpower Russia due to Moscow’s support of Damascus and its friendship with Tehran.

Lest there be any confusion, the same country keeps surfacing as a central player in the lead-up to America’s regime-change wars, which now have included an illegal attack on Syria, the second such intervention in the past year. That nation is Israel.

Israel’s fingerprints are all over American interventionism, reflecting Jewish power in the United States and the presence of a plethora of well-funded Israel-centric lobbies, think tanks and media outlets. Just last week, the only persistent voice in the mainstream media who, prior to Trump’s cruise missile attack, asked why on earth the United States should be contemplating a major power confrontation that could end life on this planet as we know it over Syria, where Washington has no vital interests, was Tucker Carlson of Fox News. His memorable monologue blasting the “talk show generals” who have “no idea of what is really happening” skewered the pretexts for war being bandied about in spite of the lack of any actual threat directed against the United States or a vital national interest is a model for what the Fourth Estate should be doing but isn’t. Carlson later followed up with an interview of Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi. He asked what might be an American national interest that would mandate military involvement in Syria. Wicker hardly hesitated before responding, “If you care about Israel, you have to be interested in what’s going on in Syria.”

Israel indeed. And Israel is not at all shy about what it wants to happen, namely a war in Syria targeting both Damascus and Tehran, leading to a much bigger war with the Iranians. Fought by Uncle Sam, to be sure, as Jewish lives are far too precious to waste.

Tel Aviv has long been feeding the propaganda line relating to why war with Syria and Iran are desirable. Gilad Erdan, who is Netanyahu’s deputy in Likud and serves as Public Security Minister, addressed the latest alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma, saying “The shocking attack shows the incredible international hypocrisy of the international community focusing on Israel confronting the terrorist organization Hamas that is sending civilians to our [border] fence, when dozens are being killed in Syria every day. It shows the need for strengthening the presence of Americans and other international forces, because without them the genocide we are seeing will only intensify.”

Construction Minister Yoav Galant, a former IDF major-general and a security figure close to Netanyahu, also called for military action against the Syrian leader. “Assad is the angel of death, and the world would be better without him.”

The compassion for Syrian civilians, being expressed both in Washington and in Tel Aviv, is, of course, a joke. Donald Trump and John Bolton couldn’t care less about Syrian babies and if Trump were genuinely concerned about civilian deaths due to war crimes by governments the first country he would attack would be Israel. Erdan and Galant, meanwhile, serve in a government that has recently shot and killed or injured 2,000 unarmed demonstrators in Gaza, in some cases involving snipers having fun by shooting boys running away and cheering when they were successful, so their hypocrisy is evident.

Israel has also been busy at creating a pretext for using Syria as a stepping stone to Iran itself. The Associated Press is reporting comments by Yossi Cohen, head of Mossad, who claims to be “100 percent certain” that Iran remains committed to developing a nuclear bomb, which is the old “weapons of mass destruction” ploy used to jumpstart the Iraq War. Israel’s bombing attack on Syria that took place one day after the reports of the alleged chemical weapon incident, deliberately targeted Iranians, killing 7 at a military base near Damascus. Iran has promised to respond, guaranteeing that the conflict will expand and draw in both regional and foreign players, definitely including the United States.

More recently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated the U.S., the U.K, and France for bombing Syria, an operation that was coordinated in advance with Israel by National Security Advisor John Bolton. Netanyahu went on to assert that Syrian president Bashar al-Assad must understand that “his provision of a forward base for Iran and its proxies endangers Syria,” an analysis of the situation which is, of course, self-serving bullshit.

Unfortunately, Israel has a receptive quasi-American audience in the team that Donald Trump has pulled together under his son in law Jared Kushner to deal with the Middle East. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who is supposed to represent U.S. interests, has become adept at repeating Israeli Foreign Ministry talking points as if they were American policy, while Chief Negotiator Jason Greenblatt has warned demonstrating Gazans to avoid provoking Israel while also failing to advise the Israeli Army that shooting unarmed protesters just might be considered unacceptable.

Kushner-Friedman-Greenblatt is an Israeli dream team in place, backed up by as subservient Congress that reflexively does whatever Israel wishes. One wonders why Congressmen and the media are not screaming about the slaughter in Gaza and pondering how and why the United States has surrendered its sovereignty to a tiny client state in the Middle East, but never fear, Jewish power backed by lots of money is firmly in control of any entity that might challenge bad Israeli behavior. On top of Friedman, Greenblatt and Kushner, one might also add National Security Adviser John Bolton, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. And Trump himself? Who knows what he actually thinks if he bothers to think at all. He has just announced that it is “mission accomplished” in Syria, suggesting that he is delusional as well as ignorant.

Media coverage of Syria, apart from Carlson, scrupulously avoids the issue that the United States is in Syria completely illegally and has been cynically supporting terrorist groups in spite of its pledge that it is in the country to get rid of such vermin. It is a measure of how divorced from actual U.S. security America’s Syria policy has become that the White House has not hesitated to launch a second illegal cruise missile barrage against a government that hasn’t attacked the U.S. and doesn’t threaten Americans. Bombing the Syrian government hasn’t made the U.S. or any other country more secure, and it will likely weaken President Bashar al-Assad just enough to prolong Syria’s civil war and add to the suffering of the civilian population. It is a perfect example of a military intervention that is being done for political reasons with no connection to any discernible interests or overall strategy.

Syria is only part of a much larger problem. It is remarkable the extent to which Israeli concerns dominate those of the United States, which now has a foreign policy that often is not even remotely connected to actual U.S. interests. Congress and the Special Counsel are investigating Russia’s alleged interference in America’s political system while looking the other way when Israel operates aggressively in the open and does much more damage. Netanyahu and his crew of unsavory cutthroats are hardly ever cited for their malignant influence over America’s political class and media. Bomb Syria? Sure. After all, it’s good for Israel.

Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is www.councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is inform@cnionline.org.

← Liars Lying About Nearly Everything  
 
← Liars Lying About Nearly Everything  
  1. SolontoCroesus says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:12 am GMT • 100 Words

    Phil Giraldi, Unz’s own Muhammad Ali, more like a bee than a butterfly.
    Keep punching, Phil, the blows are stinging.

    nb. “Bombing the Syrian government hasn’t make the U.S. or any other country more secure, and it will likely weaken President Bashar al-Assad just enough to prolong Syria’s civil war and add to the suffering of the civilian population. ”

    “doesn’t make” or “hasn’t made” ?

    • Agree: jacques sheete
    • Replies: @Herald
    It's just an obvious typo, and is not in any way life threatening. No grammar lesson is required.
    , @anon
    Only the small minded pick on grammatical errors. They're always the ones missing the forest for the trees.
    , @REALITY CHECK
    Obviously there’s no such thing as a “sovereign country” anymore when globalist regimes
    — The Coalition of the Killing — can bomb you with impunity if you’re a weaker country., and when the complicit zionist MSM & CIA control the narrative. Globalists don’t need no damn evidence..
    , @REALITY CHECK
    So much to be said. The first important question. Why are we there? Answer.. to carve out territory for an “Israel friendly” Kurdish state. Because a Kurdish state made up of Syrian, Iraqi, Turkish and Iranian lands would weaken Syria, Iraq, Turkey and Iran. A Kurdish state would have the Kurds controlling Iraqi oil fields in Kirkuk and Mosul (oil which would be piped into israel), and as a bonus a Kurdish state would almost assuredly deny Iran a land route for its gas pipeline through Syria to Europe. Not to mention the 200,000 Kurdish jews that live in israel. And then there's Israel and its partners who would love to break up the majority Russian share of Europe’s LNG market with their newly discovered Mediterranean gas fields.. LNG that they intend to pipe to Europe.

    And last, but certainly not least, the Golan Heights. Currently they're drilling for oil that is rightfully owned by Syria. The drilling contract was awarded to Israel's Afek Oil and Gaz (previously named Genie Israel Oil and Gas), a subsidiary of the American firm (Genie Energy) whose management, principal investors and advisory board are also dominated by Jews. The president of their Israeli subsidiary is Efraim “Effi” Eitam, an Israeli military commander who called for expelling the “cancer” of Arabs from Israel.

    Genie Energy Advisory board: (all Jewish except Cheney & Murdoch who is a well known zionist) Jacob Rothschild, Rupert Murdoch, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and Michael Steinhardt.

    Genie Energy Investors (All Jews): Howard S. Jonas (chairman)..Geoffrey Rochwarger (Vice Chairman)..Avi Goldin (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)..Ira A. Greenstein (President)..Michael Jonas (Director of Global Exploration and Business Development)..Michael Stein (Executive Vice President of Operations).

  2. geokat62 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:14 am GMT

    Bomb Syria? Sure. After all, it’s good for Israel.

    Philip Giraldi’s Truth Entry #512.

    Keep shining the light, Phil. I can actually see the Night Flower starting to wilt.

    • Replies: @Moi
    An excellent article by PG, but his title implies--incorrectly--that the Israeli tail is wagging the US dog. When it comes to ME region policy (same goes for the US financial, entertainment/media), make no mistake, Israel is the dog wagging his American tail. When it wants something, Israel tells the US what it must do, and we hop to it.

    Something else I've noticed, and happened again with our recent attack on Syria, is that while there always are a disproportionately large number of Jewish experts, analysts, reporters on TV, there presence seems to grow whenever something happens in the ME region. If there are four panel guests, odds are good that perhaps as many as three (or at least two) will be Jewish.

    Also, there is no such thing as the Israeli-Palestinian "conflict"--it is Israeli OCCUPATION and STRANGULATION of Palestine.
    , @CalDre
    let's be honest. The Illuminati is composed of a partnership between the European blue-bloods (such as House of Windsor but this extended clans includes the monarchies from the Russian Romanovs to the Hispanic Monarchy and everything important in between) and the Tribe.

    Israel is an asset of this partnership as much as is UK and US.

    It's ridiculous to say one of these elected puppets is the one pulling any strings. They are all on strings. And the string-pullers are the Illuminati.

    So let's think about UK's role in this Syria affair. Did they not set this up to implicate Russia in the alleged chemical attack with their Skripal hoax? Do they not fund, along with the US, the White Helmets? Are they not the ones, along with the US and UK, who launched the missiles? Do you really think Netanyahu or Kagan got them to do that? Netanyahu is just a high-level manager and Kagan a high-level propagandist in the Illuminati organization.

    There is a danger in attributing all blame to Israel and Jews. And I am not speaking of "anti-Semitism", because Israel and the Tribe do bear a great deal of blame. The danger is ignoring that even if Israel and Jews did not exist, the Illuminati would keep plugging away.

    Yes a weakened, Balkanized Syria is in Israel's interest, particularly in Eretz Israel's interest. But it is also in UK's interest. Let's remember, UK has had an Empire for centuries. They have gone to war against any country that did not submit to Windsor rule. They have never stopped doing this.

    So when we see the White House filled with Brits (like the Orangutan) and Jews, we can see this is, as it has been for centuries, a partnership of two horribly evil groups, under the common name of Illuminati.
  3. Ben_C says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:35 am GMT • 100 Words

    This war has gone on long enough.

    I don’t think the American people are on board with putting hundreds of thousands of “boots on the ground” in Syria to take out Assad…which is what it would take to complete such an “operation” of ‘taking out Assad’.

    I know the Israelis aren’t publicly willing to put “boots on the ground”…for virtually anything outside of Gaza, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.

    How many Israeli “boots” were officially “on the ground” in Iraq?

    Going to war with Syria is not going to be easy. This would be a lot worse than Iraq…it would even be worse than Vietnam. This kind of “operation” would not only be catastrophic for the US, the American people, and the US economy, it could literally lead to a WWIII type situation.

    I just hope the American people aren’t that gullible and stupid.

    • Replies: @RobinG
    Ben_C, are you a typical real American? The amazing thing is that more [foreigners] don't hate you. Not a whiff of ethics or morality. Not the slightest concern for the victims of Israeli malice. Just no appetite for putting your boots on the ground.

    Maybe you're just not a very good writer. Maybe you didn't think how self-centered and callous you might sound. Maybe you'd like to give it another shot, or is this your real ugliness?
    , @Biff

    I just hope the American people aren’t that gullible and stupid.
     
    Sorry Charlie
    , @Realist

    I just hope the American people aren’t that gullible and stupid.
     
    They are.
    , @J Consley
    The American public is purposely kept unaware through Zionist/Jew influence on the U.S. news media of Israel's defiance of international laws, U.N. resolutions, and terrorist acts of murder against the Palestinians. Although Jews laugh when comments are made about their control of the U.S. news media, there is proof. How many U.S. citizens are aware of the Israeli attack on the U.S.N. Liberty? How many citizens are aware that Israel is providing arms support to ISIS and al Qaeda in Syria? How many have heard any person criticize Israel on national TV? How many are aware of the bills currently proposed in the U.S. Congress by Israel/Zionists to monetarily fine U.S. citizens' speech that is critical of Israel and the proposed law that all U.S. school children must be taught about the holocaust of Jews during the 2nd World War? How many citizens are aware that every Israeli family of five has had $200,000 of U.S. tax dollars spent for them over the past 10 years? Of course this does not include the costs for aid to countries such as Egypt to keep a dictator in power there.
    , @anon

    I just hope the American people aren’t that gullible and stupid.
     
    We are not. That's why we voted for Trump, who promised no more wars on the campaign trail, then turned around and sold us out to the Jews.
    , @smellyoilandgas.com
    America is not at war with Syria or for that matter with any nation state as far as I know? .. It is suggested that the USA will try to protect the business interest of certain USA favored business enterprises in foreign lands, and it has been alleged that the USA may be offering access to its military technology, military personnel and advanced military contractors for hire to outside third parties, and that global political interests may be selling and brokering USA forces to foreigner interests for hire?

    It is suggested that someone is paying for abusive, intrusive force to be delivered against the assets and people who stand in the way taking the oil production and high quality research and long standing successful business enterprises conducted in Syria by Syrians and may even be seeking to privatize the public services into private external to Syria owned business enterprises (presumably because the leader of the government of Syria [Assad] has succeeded at managing Syria government support of business and Syria personal interest to the satisfaction of Syrians Assad has lead a government which has frustrated those seeking to take from Syria; apparently Assad could not be bought off, and Assad seems to have no resisted corrupt external interest so far)? The USA may be at war with Syria, but I know of no declaration of war by the 525 people who collectively comprise the US Congress? Without their declaration, the USA cannot be at war. But is it possible for the USA to be in business of selling or brokering its military capabilities for hire without congressional approval?

    There is a considerable difference between the USA and the American people the USA governs.
    Many Americans don't know where Syria is, fewer still are aware of who Assad is and fewer still
    understand the geography, natural resources, and strategic position that describes valuable attributes
    that make the resources and geography a target for foreign to Syria interest and fewer still understand
    or condone the activities of their own USA government (since nearly everything is conducted in secret they only know what they have been allowed to hear).
  4. NoseytheDuke says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:51 am GMT

    This is a message that must be spread far and wide across America. It’s clearly a job for David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez. What’s that? They’re too busy, you say?

    Read More
    • Replies: @RobinG
    Funny you should mention Hogg and Gonzales. Here's just the article for that.....

    http://www.eurasiafuture.com/2018/04/01/the-massacre-of-palestinians-makes-a-mockery-of-the-insolent-us-gun-control-debate/
    The Massacre of Palestinians Makes a Mockery of the Insolent US Gun Control Debate
    , @bjondo
    Both have already had their 8 minutes of fame as fascist tools.
  5. RobinG says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:58 am GMT • 100 Words

    Apr 17, 2018. ISRAEL ATTACKS AGAIN !!

    “A LARGE explosion has been heard in the Israeli held area of Golan Heights near the Syrian border immediately after an airstrike hit several Syrian bases, it has been reported.

    It comes immediately after Syrian state TV confirmed an airstrike hit had hit several bases. Syria state television has confirmed its air defences are repelling attacks in the country’s Homs region.”

    ‘EXPLOSION’ at ISRAELI held area of Golan Heights near Syria border

    https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/947055/Syria-Israel-attack-explosion-airstrike-Golan-Heights-USA-UK-France-Iran-Russia

    Read More
    Belgian news I consider the most objective I can watch, with my language knowledge.
    A few days ago two political scientists debated Syria, they agreed that the west has lost the war west of the Euphrates.
    But, said one of them timidly, 'there is a small country in the ME that will never accept that Assad stays in power'.
    So somehow this small country will do anything to prevent peace in Syria.
    Maybe just some revolution in the USA can bring peace.
    , @Old Jew
    Syrian commander blames Israel, U.S. for air defense false alarm

    http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Syrian-commander-blames-Israel-US-for-air-defense-false-alarm-550066
  6. RobinG says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:08 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Ben_C
    This war has gone on long enough.

    I don't think the American people are on board with putting hundreds of thousands of "boots on the ground" in Syria to take out Assad...which is what it would take to complete such an "operation" of 'taking out Assad'.

    I know the Israelis aren't publicly willing to put "boots on the ground"...for virtually anything outside of Gaza, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.

    How many Israeli "boots" were officially "on the ground" in Iraq?

    Going to war with Syria is not going to be easy. This would be a lot worse than Iraq...it would even be worse than Vietnam. This kind of "operation" would not only be catastrophic for the US, the American people, and the US economy, it could literally lead to a WWIII type situation.

    I just hope the American people aren't that gullible and stupid.

    Ben_C, are you a typical real American? The amazing thing is that more [foreigners] don’t hate you. Not a whiff of ethics or morality. Not the slightest concern for the victims of Israeli malice. Just no appetite for putting your boots on the ground.

    Maybe you’re just not a very good writer. Maybe you didn’t think how self-centered and callous you might sound. Maybe you’d like to give it another shot, or is this your real ugliness?

    Read More
  7. RobinG says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:12 am GMT
    @NoseytheDuke
    This is a message that must be spread far and wide across America. It's clearly a job for David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez. What's that? They're too busy, you say?

    Funny you should mention Hogg and Gonzales. Here’s just the article for that…..

    http://www.eurasiafuture.com/2018/04/01/the-massacre-of-palestinians-makes-a-mockery-of-the-insolent-us-gun-control-debate/

    The Massacre of Palestinians Makes a Mockery of the Insolent US Gun Control Debate

    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    Parkland gets help from Israeli trauma specialists
    http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/parkland/florida-school-shooting/fl-florida-schools-shooting-israel-trauma-specialists-20180301-story.html

    [Israeli psychotherapists] Alan Cohen and Yotam Dagan have seen about 450 people at their Parkland seminars since they arrived on Sunday, said Lisa Rahman, chief executive officer of Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County, one of their sponsors.
    . . .
    “They are talking about what to expect in the coming months,” said Rahman, especially the importance of early intervention and the signs of anxiety and depression. “Years from now, we could be seeing PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). We are getting a different level of training because of what we went through in Parkland. Everyone’s taking notes because we have never been involved in a tragedy like this.”

    Israel’s trauma specialists have fanned out across Israel and throughout the world when crises have hit, including the Japan tsunami in 2011 and the ongoing flow of refugees from Syria into Jordan.
     
  8. Jon Baptist says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:26 am GMT • 200 Words

    Whose wars? It’s the wars wanted by a large portion of Rabbis and the individuals that follow them. In the video below, there are multiple “teachers” emphatically stating that their ideology and goal is to induce wars between Christians and Muslims so that they will destroy each other. Their end game is control of the world. They literally admit to wanting global mass murder. This explains everything that is going on right now in Syria and the destruction of Christian culture in the Americas and Europe. One should take the words of these Rabbis seriously because Netanyahu surely does. There is nothing more they want than to have Russian Christians engaging in a massive war against European and American Christians. Eventually throw the Chinese in there too because they are also not of the “chosen.”

    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    a. Jews got themselves another way to save US taxpayers money!
    Oh, thank you thank you thank you!

    b. (nb. the author is a fellow at "IPT." What is IPT?

    c. How about a "Taylor Act" to stop subsidizing genocide-state Israel?

    Your taxes are funding terrorists -- Demand that this stops
    Patrick Dunleavy

    http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2018/04/17/your-taxes-are-funding-terrorists-demand-that-this-stops.html
    [image]
    Masked men take part in the funeral of Palestinian youth Qusai Al-Amour, who Israeli and Palestinian officials said was shot dead by Israeli border police during a clash with protesters on Monday, in the West Bank village of Tuqu near Bethlehem January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma - RTSVWGC


    Tuesday is the due date for 2017 federal income tax returns – your deadline for tallying up how much of the money that you worked hard to earn all year goes to Uncle Sam to fund all sorts of important and worthwhile projects … like supporting the families of terrorist murderers.

    Yes, you read that right.

    U.S. economic aid to the Palestinian Authority – paid for by your tax dollars – averages $400 million a year. The Palestinian Authority’s 2018 budget includes approximately $360 million to support imprisoned terrorists and the families of dead terrorists – including murderers of Israelis and Americans

    {break}
     
    Compare:

    1. U.S. economic aid to Israel – paid for by your tax dollars – averages, for starters, $4 billion a year.

    2. There are ~6.5 million Jews in Israel. Andrew Bacevich wrote a few weeks ago that wars in MENA will cost $7 trillion.
    EACH AND EVERY JEW IN ISRAEL HAS RECEIVED OVER ONE MILLION AMERICAN TAXPAYER DOLLARS.



    These payments make about as much sense as having American taxpayers send monthly support checks to the families of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorists or the family of the Las Vegas gunman who murdered 58 people last year.

    You might think the Palestinian Authority would be interested in spending more money on schools, housing, medical care, job creation and other things to improve the lives of Palestinians. You’d be wrong.

    In fact, the so-called “moderate” Palestinian Authority says in its laws that any Palestinian who attacks Israel is “an integral part of the weave of Arab Palestinian society.” Palestinian law goes on to say that any Palestinian jailed for conducting such an attack – and the families of those who die as suicide bombers or when killed during an attack – is entitled to receive a monthly stipend, health insurance and tuition assistance.

    Faced with the possibility of U.S. congressional action to withhold aid, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas not only placed it openly in the 2018 budget – he defiantly thumbed his nose in the face of the American taxpayer.

    The U.S. funds do not go directly to the Palestinian terrorists and their families. But your tax dollars pay for other projects that enable the Palestinian Authority to divert $360 million for its terrorist support program.

    The average Palestinian makes about $300 a month. A Palestinian terrorist in prison is paid between $368 a month for those sentenced to less than three years, rising to $3,400 month for those serving at least 30 years and for the families of dead terrorists.

    This creates a perverse financial incentive to commit murder. While in normal society someone might worry that going to prison or becoming a suicide bomber would create financial hardship for his family, in Palestinian society the family benefits financially from terrorism.

    One has to question a culture that makes it more profitable for its people, including its youth, to die while killing civilians than to live. Some would call that philosophy self-inflicted genocide. And it turns morality on its head – glorifying murder as a virtuous act of martyrdom.

    In recent years, the Palestinian Authority hid its line item budget for terrorist payments. This year, however, when faced with the possibility of U.S. congressional action to withhold aid, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas not only placed it openly in the 2018 budget – he defiantly thumbed his nose in the face of the American taxpayer.

    Abbas stated in January: "There is something that the Americans are telling us to stop – the salaries of the martyrs and the martyrs' families. Of course we categorically reject this. We will not under any circumstances allow anyone to harm the families of prisoners, the wounded, and the martyrs. They are our children and they are our families. They honor us, and we will continue to pay them before the living."

    President Trump signed the Taylor Force Act into law March 23. It is named after a U.S. citizen killed by a Palestinian terrorist during a March 2016 attack in Jaffa. Taylor Force was a former U.S. Army officer and West Point graduate who had served honorably in Afghanistan and Iraq, heroically risking his life in defense of America.

    Force was a student at Vanderbilt University’s graduate school of management at the time he was brutally murdered by Bashar Masalha, a Palestinian terrorist from Qalqilya in the West Bank. Israeli police killed Masalha and Palestinians literally danced in the street celebrating his “martyrdom.”

    To think that the Masalha family will now be financially rewarded for this heinous act is insulting to the Force family’s memory of their son. To think that U.S. taxpayers – that means just about everyone reading these words – are indirectly footing the bill for these payment is outrageous and disgusting.

    The Taylor Force Act directs the State Department to certify that the Palestinian Authority has ceased payments to terrorists and their families and to report to Congress any violations. Congress is then legally required to withhold funds until the egregious violations are corrected.

    Has the State Department initiated an investigation into whether the Masalha family received any funds or financial benefits from the Palestinian Authority? If payments were made, that would be a clear violation of the law.

    In light of the Palestinian Authority’s 2018 budget and the comments by its leaders, the United States needs to take immediate action to cut the purse strings and turn off the spigot of funds that emboldens and incentivizes terrorists to continue to murder innocent men, women and children. Failure to enforce the law renders it meaningless.

    Taylor Force deserves better than that. So do all the other victims of Palestinian terrorists who indirectly have received payments from American taxpayers.

    If the Palestinian Authority is determined to pay blood money for the murders of innocents we can’t stop it. But it is both illegal and immoral for U.S. taxpayers to foot the bill for support payments that incentivize and reward Palestinian terrorism.

    I urge every American to contact President Trump and contact your members of Congress to demand that the Taylor Force Act be enforced, so that your tax dollars stop going to the Palestinian Authority until it ends payments to terrorists and their families.

    , @Samual
    Why do Western Nations support the ORIGINAL nazis?

    They worship a Tribal WAR GOD …..
    They instigated the Roman pogroms against the first Christians.
    They instigated Muslims to attack peaceful Christian pilgrims to the Holy Land which lead to the Crusades..
    They engineered the Ukrainian HOLOMODOR, a HOLOCAUST of 60millions of Christians..
    Dump the YOKE of "WWII guilt" ....... Jews are conducting TWO genocides RIGHT NOW
    Jews secretly instigate and aggravate the genocidal muslum invasion of Christian Europe
    and we are witnessing the SECOND, slow motion, Israeli holocaust of the People of Palestine..
    The Canaanites/Amorites/Philistines/Midianites/PALESTINIANS were in PALESTINE long before ABRAHAM passed through from Babylon/Ur ......Israel's "claim" to Palestine is based entirely on War Crimes and GENOCIDE.

    For 70+ years scorn and guilt has been used to destroy Western Christianity by the very people who ORIGINATED genocide.
    "The Holocaust is the Holy Grail of white guilt."
    The Jews BRAG about and SELF DOCUMENT THEIR "holocausting" others and then "PLACE A YOKE" on Gentiles for SUPPOSEDLY doing the exact same thing to them.
    Everything they claim the nazis did is an EXACT COPY of their own self-recorded acts/history..
    Deuteronomy 7:16, 20:16 “And thou shalt consume all the peoples which the Lord thy God shall deliver unto thee; thine eye shall not pity them…thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth.”

    KILL THE SICK and CRIPPLED
    Numbers c.5 v.2-4
    KILL HOMOSEXUALS & UNDESIRABLES
    Leviticus c.20 v.13 well, really the whole chapter
    KILL ALL DISSIDENTS:
    Exodus c.32 v.27
    Numbers c.11 v.1-2
    Numbers c.16 all
    Numbers c.21 v.5-6
    Numbers v.26 v.10
    KILL anyone who engages in "DIVERSITY" or "INTEGRATION"
    Numbers v25 v.4-8
    Deuteronomy c.14 v.2
    DEHUMANIZE and then EXTERMINATE ALL NON-MEMBERS:
    SEXUALLY ENSLAVE any females "who have not KNOWN a man"
    a very brief selection, many more in THEIR book.
    Numbers c.21 v.03 Canaanites
    Numbers c.21 v.24 Amorites
    Numbers c.21 v.33-35 Bashan
    Numbers c.31 all Midianites
    Numbers c.32 v. more Amorites
    Deuteronomy c.2 v.34 People of Heshbon
    Deuteronomy c.3 v.6 really the whole chapter. threescore cities
    Joshua c.12 A list of victims of Israeli GENOCIDE
    OCCUPY YOUR VICTIM'S DWELLINGS/LAND
    Numbers c.21 v.25
    Numbers c.32 v.39
    Numbers c.33 v.53
    (just to name a FEW)
    GENOCIDE CODIFIED IN THEIR RELIGION
    Numbers c.33 v.31-34
    Deuteronomy c.7 v.2
    Deuteronomy c.12 v.28-30
    Deuteronomy c.20 v.11-16
    TERRORISM CODIFIED IN THEIR RELIGION
    Deuteronomy c.2 v.2
    Deuteronomy c.7 v.1
    Jews SELF-anointed "The CHOSEN People of GOD"
    Nazis SELF-anointed "The CHOSEN People of GENETICS".
    TODAY Israel states that it is creating "A PURE Jewish State"
    YESTERDAY the Nazis were creating "A PURE German State"
    Israel a SOCIALIST state.
    Nazis a SOCIALIST state.
    And they utterly destroyed all that was in the city, both man and woman, young and old, and ox, and sheep, and ass, with the edge of the sword . . . (Joshua 6:21)
    For modern day reinforcement of these "rules" research/google "the KINGS TORAH"
  9. Biff says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:37 am GMT
    @Ben_C
    This war has gone on long enough.

    I don't think the American people are on board with putting hundreds of thousands of "boots on the ground" in Syria to take out Assad...which is what it would take to complete such an "operation" of 'taking out Assad'.

    I know the Israelis aren't publicly willing to put "boots on the ground"...for virtually anything outside of Gaza, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.

    How many Israeli "boots" were officially "on the ground" in Iraq?

    Going to war with Syria is not going to be easy. This would be a lot worse than Iraq...it would even be worse than Vietnam. This kind of "operation" would not only be catastrophic for the US, the American people, and the US economy, it could literally lead to a WWIII type situation.

    I just hope the American people aren't that gullible and stupid.

    I just hope the American people aren’t that gullible and stupid.

    Sorry Charlie

    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Hi Biff,

    From the chicken of the Red Sea... CENSORSHIP, below.

    https://www.timesofisrael.com/zoa-says-it-stopped-anti-semitic-al-jazeera-reports-on-us-jewish-lobby/
  10. Z-man says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:50 am GMT • 200 Words

    Readers: Send money to The Council for the National Interest, CNI, Mr. Giraldi’s ‘Think Tank’.
    Sorry Mr. Giraldi I’m not subtle. (Grin)
    I’m going to try to share this article with as many sites as I can, you all do the same!
    Tucker Carlson has been doing courageous work on his show. I remember when he skewered that Neocon stooge Ralph Peters, I stood up and applauded at the TV. (Smile)
    As for Trump I hope some part of his 2016 campaign version is still in there somewhere, here James George JATRAS says it much better, albeit before this latest attack, “Nonetheless, one can’t help thinking that inside President Trump there’s a tiny little Candidate Trump from 2016 fighting to get out. Against the recommendations of his advisers, he decided to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un – whether the meeting comes off remains to be seen. Seemingly on a whim, he has declared we’ll be withdrawing our (illegal) presence in Syria “very soon,” to the horror of the supposed experts. Even a possible meeting – at the White House! – with Putin has been floated.”

    Read More
    • Replies: @bjondo
    CNI, at least one institute of thought and Amerca first in Swampberg.
  11. mark green says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:03 am GMT • 100 Words

    Sadly, Trump (‘Make America Great Again’) has been captured by the Israelis. Quit coup. No announcement. But America comes in second now. These are political realities.

    In order to govern, Trump realized that he must please The Lobby first. It’s that simple.

    The Zions control the Fourth Estate (all of mainstream mass media), the dominant think tanks, both houses of Congress, our schools, our libraries, as well as both political Parties, which includes the Israel-friendly, liberal left as well as the neocon right. That’s just about everything. Oh yeah, the banks. Don’t forget the money.

    This is a dire situation.

    Foremost American value: is it good for the Jews?

    Read More
    • Replies: @GourmetDan

    Sadly, Trump (‘Make America Great Again’) has been captured by the Israelis. Quit coup. No announcement. But America comes in second now. These are political realities.
     
    I think he's just trying to stay alive while having as little real impact as possible... the airstrike was simply for media talking points...
    , @anon

    The Zions control the Fourth Estate (all of mainstream mass media), the dominant think tanks, both houses of Congress, our schools, our libraries, as well as both political Parties, which includes the Israel-friendly, liberal left as well as the neocon right. That’s just about everything. Oh yeah, the banks. Don’t forget the money.
     
    That's not all. They also control the judiciary -- most lawyers, prosecutors and judges are Jews, as well as Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and our entire education system from pre K-PhD, as legislators, administrators and educators.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  12. Z-man says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:05 am GMT

    Here’s the link to Mr. Jatras’ article. https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/04/06/mikhail-octavian-trump.html

  13. Gordon says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:12 am GMT

    Fantastic piece Philip. Please keep up your efforts and Godspeed.

  14. Anon[425] • Disclaimer says: • Website
    April 17, 2018 at 6:24 am GMT • 2,000 Words

    It’s like the British Empire was much bigger than Britain. The power was in the mastery of seas, the control of far-flung territories, access to resources and manpower(made to serve British overlords). One difference is that British Imperialism was proud of its power and bragged of its glory. In contrast, Judea is an Hidden Empire… which is all the more dangerous because Jewish power cowers behind gentile nations as fronts.

    Suppose Israel were to vanish. Suppose a massive earthquake swallows both Israel and West Bank into the ground, and both are gone forever. So, will Neocons and etc. begin to act on the basis of what is good for America? No, they will still push their agenda because Jewish Power is not about one single place but a network of power dynamics all over the globe. After all, Judea had been operative long before Israel was created. It was powerful enough to push gentile nations toward helping Jews create Israel.

    But the big question that must be asked is, “Why is there such lack of anti-war opposition from the Progs?” They were out in full force in 2003. Where are they now? Why are progs so silent now or even enthusiastically support of neo-imperialism? Why were they so silent when Obama carried out attacks that destroyed Libya? When he aided terrorists in Syria? When he messed up Ukraine?
    Well, most progs are idiots into TV culture, just like most conzos, so most of them have no interest in world affairs. But what about the Prog elites who are well-educated and know what’s happening in the world? Partly, it was because Obama as Prez was a ‘historic black president’, so he had to be made to look good. Symbolism trumped real lives. So, never mind all those dead Libyans. More important was the Idolatry of Obama. Maybe it might have been somewhat different if John McCain or Mitt Romney were president.

    But I think the bigger factor is the rise of Homomania and the the total PC-ization of Deep State and Military. There was a time when the Left perceived Deep State and Military, rightly or wrongly, as mainly the bastion of Wasps, conservatives, right-wingers, and etc. But Deep State drank the PC kool-aid, and FBI is now about Diversity and MLK worship. And CIA and NSA work closely with proggy Silicon Valley. And the US military now allows open homos, trannies, and even women-in-combat. These changes were gradually gaining, but they accelerated and came to full fruition under Obama. Military turned homo, tranny, and feminist. And Deep State totally with Obama in waving homo flag. (Granted, core of the military still consists of conservative white men, but things are often judged by its branding than its substance.)

    [MORE]

    Homomania is especially important because it constitutes a neo-religion for the Progs. It’s not merely a support for ‘gay rights’ but a worship of Gay Rites. Homomania is now regarded as so holy that churches feel a need to associate with homo colors to feel blessed. It used to be that repentant homos went to Church to confess their sins. Now, churches seek benediction from the ‘rainbow’ angels who are into fecal penetration or tranny pud-chopping.

    Homomania may have been most effective in turning Progs into pro-imperialist and pro-war devotees.
    Consider Old Imperialism. It was about invading other lands, subjugating native folks, and plundering resources. Surely, the adventurers, profiteers, and materialists loved it. But many people didn’t feel good about it. After all, it’s not nice to invade and exploit other peoples. So, why did so many people in the West support imperialism? Because the West spun it as spreading God and Jesus to the heathens. Thus, the materialist was made spiritualist. And so, many people, from elites to masses, felt a moral imperative to support imperialism.

    With the decline of Christianity, the West no longer had a spiritual rationale to unleash neo-imperialism around the world. 9/11 gave an opening because the US was attacked. People still can support revenge. But vengeful emotions eventually burn out.
    In contrast, the missionary or crusading passions are eternal. That was why Christianity or Islam was so useful over many centuries in justifying wars and invasions. It provided moral and spiritual makeover and uplift to material conquests and plunders.

    9/11 justified the invasion of Afghanistan and War on Terror in the eyes of most Americans. But vengeful feelings don’t last forever. After all, both US and USSR patched things up with Germany and Japan after WWII. Bury the hatchet and let bygones be bygones.
    In contrast, crusading spirit keeps burning.

    Because West is dominated by prog elites and proggy industries, Neo-Imperialism must have them on-board as an enthused support system. But why would they support US militarism if they just regard it as naked aggression and warmongering? Most people, progs and conzos, would not feel good about supporting mere aggression. But what if there were a neo-religion that could captivate the Prog community? What if they came to see it as the Highest Good, something to spread all over the world? What if it could define their sense of Us versus Them? The good ‘us’ are those who are part of this new faith. The evil ‘them’ are those who resist it. It’s like Christians once divided the world between Christian folks and Heathens. Onward Christian soldiers to bash Heathens and convert them. And Muslims divided the world between the servants of Allah and the Infidels.

    In the decadent West, the neo-religion came to be Homomania, and Jews promoted it through massive parades, ‘rainbow’ colors, entertainment, TV commercials, cucked out politicians, pathologization of opposition as ‘homophobic’, and movies & music videos. Also, Pop Culture was mixed with PC. It used to be that people went to rock concerts just to have a good time. Jews understood that the mindless masses are most vulnerable to brainwashing in a place of rapturous emotions. It’s like how Televangelists take advantage of the crowd through spectacle, hollering, and/or hysteria. Imagine you’re screaming and shouting at a rock concert with 10,000s of fans and fireworks go off displaying homo colors. Everyone is screaming his mind off, and you are carried along with mass passion. You come to associate rapturous quasi-transcendent emotions with homo colors. Of course, fecal penetration and pud-cutting have nothing to do with the rainbow, but the mind is associative, like in the Pavlovian trick with dog, bell, and food.

    Anyway, the spread of Homomania, especially in Obama yrs, instilled Progs with a new missionary zeal. It is to homo-genize the world. Without Homomania, most Americans would never have become so anti-Russian. It did the trick because the media said “We holy worshipers of Homomania” versus “Those evil reactionary homophobic Russkies whose idea of religion is creepy and discredited Christianity, ewwwwww.”
    Anti-Russian hatred reached new heights due to the Homomaniacal Factor. If Old Cold Warriors hated the Soviets for being Godless commies, the New Cold Warriors hate Russians for being Homoless Christians. And how did Hillary Clinton praise Israel? She said it is so wonderful because it has one of the biggest homo parades in the world.

    So, when progs hear about Russia aiding Syria, they think of an evil Homoless empire aiding a regime that protects creepy Christian minority. In contrast, Israel and US are justified in bashing Syria because they are Homomaniacal. US military has open homos. (To be sure, Russian military also has homos, but Russia doesn’t worship Homo-ness. And it doesn’t allow Red Square to be overrun by Homo whoopsy-doopsers and NO ‘gay marriage’.) Even if people don’t discuss it in such terms, I think many Progs subconsciously feel that way. They see the New Cold War as between the Homo-worshiping West and Homo-denying Russia and allies.

    Progs are said to be ‘liberal’ and ‘secular’, but one doesn’t need a real religion to feel religious about something. Communism was said to be ‘materialist’ and ‘scientific’ but it was essentially a religion with its sacred canon, messiahs and prophets, and demigods. If anyone rationally critiqued Stalin or Mao, he would have ended up like heretics in the Middle Ages.

    Likewise, today’s Progs are neo-religious. They worship ideas like ‘diversity’ or ‘inclusion’. They worship MLK and the Magic Negro or the Mandingo and the Negro dong, like in the movie GET OUT. They worship Homos and the ‘rainbow’ color.
    Jews also push Shoah as religion, but the problem is it’s too much of a bummer, especially in the Age of Hedonism and Narcissism. In the Age of American Idol, who wants to think about people who were killed in death camps? Shoah may instill guilt but not much in the way of enthusiasm. After all, Christianity’s appeal wasn’t just about the death of Christ. It was also about His Resurrection and Happy Easter and Merry Christmas and all that. It has a tragic side but also triumphant side. But can anyone imagine saying ‘Happy Holocaust Day’? Maybe if Jews are cleverer, they would come up with a new concept that commemorates the ‘resurrection’ of Jews from the Shoah, something that can be celebrated, indeed even an occasion for giving gifts, especially from gentiles to Jews.

    Anyway, in contrast to Shoah-as-religion, Homomania-as-religion is so fun. It’s about homo ‘angels’ of rapture parading down streets, celebrating with wild abandon, and making everyone feel ‘Hollywood-ish’ in his participation in spectacle. It’s like circus-as-faith.
    Also, whereas not every nation has Jews, every nation has its share of homos, and Homomania says they must be liberated, supported, and made to lead those nations.
    As such, Homomania is great for spreading the power of Judea. Jews can reach out to homos in every nation, favor and fund them, and push them into seats of power. And then, these grateful and vain homos will serve Judea than their own people.

    Homos are so holy that even Trump justified his ‘Muslim Ban’ on account of the need to protect homos from terrorists.

    Even in 2003, most progs didn’t associate the US military with something holy. They saw the military as a killing machine, an instrument of ‘Christian-fascist’ George W. Bush. BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN divided the nation. It wasn’t universally acclaimed.
    But under Obama, the homo-ization of the military changed how progs perceived American Power. And the fact that the Deep State was so chummy with a black president convinced Progs that CIA, FBI, NSA, and etc were really on their side, something they would not have believed during Bush yrs or even Clinton yrs.

    What a masterstroke by the Jews who understand the Politics of Psychology. Homomania was concocted to be the new christianity or Queertianity. It came to be quasi-worshiped by Progs. Even in protests and rallies unrelated to homos, many activists arrive waving homo colors as if doing so bestows blessing on whatever they are promoting. So, we see homo colors mixed with BLM. We see homo colors at Illegal Immigrant rallies. It’s as if every group now feels that their movement will get more traction and sympathy IF it’s associated with homo colors. It’s like Christians in the past used to associate everything with the Crucifix.

    So, unless progs break out of the spell of this phony perverse satanic pseudo-religion, the Deep State can do a lot of damage. With so many prog elites and masses associating US power with spread of Holy Homomania, the neo-imperialists can do a lot of damage. Their evil ambitions will be shrouded with holy homo colors.

    Even though the US is the force for evil in the world like Stephen Lendmen’s article says, American progs think they have homo-god on their side against evil Russia that won’t worship the Holy Homo.

    http://stephenlendman.org/2018/04/russia-v-america-good-v-pure-evil-geopolitically/

    Read More
    • Replies: @anon
    Since the US military is now taking its marching orders from Israel, it wouldn't be so bad if it becomes overrun with homo/lesbo/trannies. They would inflict much less damage than the macho white males currently in the military, since they'll probably faint or scream like little girls as soon as they see blood, or fall for the hunky hairy muslim mujahideens.

    Let's send the rainbow army to fight Israel's wars, under the direct commands of Zioncons Mike Pence, John Bolton and Nikki Haley(make them all join the Rainbow army deployed to Syria or wherever Israel wants them). They'll give Israel the protection it deserves.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    April 17, 2018 at 6:27 am GMT • 100 Words

    The problem with the uneven distribution of wealth in the world is not what rich people consume, there is a limit to spending money for oneself.
    The problem is the political power of money.
    With globalisation and free movement of capital the power of money increased, political power descreased.
    The USA always was a moneycracy, read the diaries of Harold L Ickes.
    But since approx 2000 the whole west was moneycracised.
    This is best seen right now in Hungary, where Soros tries to topple the democratically elected government.
    The EU is his tool.
    So the tail does not wag the dog, the dog wags its tail, in fact, the dog bites.
    But the other dogs resist.
    In 1933 there was the jewish war declaration on Germany, 1993 PNAC by AEI, the jewish war declaration on Russia and China.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    The USA always was a moneycracy, read the diaries of Harold L Ickes.
     
    True. Just read the anti-federalist papers. They warned us regarding most if not quite all of what we're now seeing.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  16. utu says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:35 am GMT

    Three tiers of causes of wars in the ME (from another thread):

    http://www.unz.com/article/tracing-the-rush-to-war/#comment-2291549

  17. Ronald Thomas West says: • Website
    April 17, 2018 at 6:35 am GMT

    Well, Phil, just because this all is likely to get us blown to kingdom-come, doesn’t mean we can’t have a laugh at at it…

    https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2018/04/17/demons-anonymous-2/

    After-all, didn’t that yellow rag misnomered ‘the reader’s digest’ claim ‘laughter is the best medicine’ ?

    Read More
    April 17, 2018 at 6:38 am GMT • 100 Words
    @RobinG
    Apr 17, 2018. ISRAEL ATTACKS AGAIN !!

    "A LARGE explosion has been heard in the Israeli held area of Golan Heights near the Syrian border immediately after an airstrike hit several Syrian bases, it has been reported.

    It comes immediately after Syrian state TV confirmed an airstrike hit had hit several bases. Syria state television has confirmed its air defences are repelling attacks in the country’s Homs region."

    'EXPLOSION' at ISRAELI held area of Golan Heights near Syria border
    https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/947055/Syria-Israel-attack-explosion-airstrike-Golan-Heights-USA-UK-France-Iran-Russia

    Belgian news I consider the most objective I can watch, with my language knowledge.
    A few days ago two political scientists debated Syria, they agreed that the west has lost the war west of the Euphrates.
    But, said one of them timidly, ‘there is a small country in the ME that will never accept that Assad stays in power’.
    So somehow this small country will do anything to prevent peace in Syria.
    Maybe just some revolution in the USA can bring peace.

    Read More
  19. LondonBob says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:47 am GMT

    That was a fateful decision in 92, Pat is the greatest President America never had.

    Read More
    • Replies: @chris
    Ron Paul would have been even better; though the deep state would have taken them both out violently.

    In spite of Trump craven capitulation, they're still trying to do him in.
  20. Heros says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:27 am GMT • 100 Words

    A great Tim Kelly and Jay Dyer podcast about Syria and how this is all just part of a plan to purge all lands around Israel of native inhabitants in order to create Eretz Israel, their real goal since long before they started the world wars.

    https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/tkelly6785757/episodes/2018-04-14T19_53_02-07_00

    Read More
  21. exiled off mainstreet says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:28 am GMT

    Mr. Giraldi is speaking up for survival. If there is a catastrophic war and some of us survive, I know who we’ll be blaming for it.

  22. Realist says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:36 am GMT
    @Ben_C
    This war has gone on long enough.

    I don't think the American people are on board with putting hundreds of thousands of "boots on the ground" in Syria to take out Assad...which is what it would take to complete such an "operation" of 'taking out Assad'.

    I know the Israelis aren't publicly willing to put "boots on the ground"...for virtually anything outside of Gaza, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.

    How many Israeli "boots" were officially "on the ground" in Iraq?

    Going to war with Syria is not going to be easy. This would be a lot worse than Iraq...it would even be worse than Vietnam. This kind of "operation" would not only be catastrophic for the US, the American people, and the US economy, it could literally lead to a WWIII type situation.

    I just hope the American people aren't that gullible and stupid.

    I just hope the American people aren’t that gullible and stupid.

    They are.

    Read More
  23. Anon[425] • Disclaimer says: • Website
    April 17, 2018 at 7:57 am GMT • 100 Words

    Israel failed to sink USS Liberty, but Zionists did sink Truth in Journalism. Truth RIP.
    American Politics and Journalism are a sunken ship in which there’s no honest soul left alive to speak truth to Jewish Power.

    Any power, without criticism, grows corrupt. This is why communist regimes all failed. It is why Nazi power went insane. No one to criticize Hitler.

    Read More
    "Nazi Power" never went insane. The crimes of the three jew-stooges (Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin) were projected on to them by absurd and rigged trials that allowed confessions extracted after testicle crushing, allowed affadavits from jewish "death camp gassing survivors", disallowed discovery or cross examination by the defense, and numerous other travesties of justice. Not to mention the constant lies about Katyn forest where all the prosecution knew the truth but accepted the lies anyway. No one even mentioned how the three jew-stooges had Sikorsky assassinated in Gibraltar after the Polish government in exile discovered the extent of the jewish-bolshevic lies.

    Herzl, Weismann, and the Rothchilds had planned from the beginning of the 20th century not to merely eradicate the Christian and Moslem populations of Palestine, they were planning Eratz Israel from the Nile to the Euphrates from the very first Jewish world congresses. Both world wars are the product of this disregard for the humanity that they profess to cherish but in fact despise. The execution of the Morgentau plan in 1945 and the deliberate murder of far more Germans than died during the war is also ample evidence of the how evil these murderers of the German race were and still are. We are also still waiting for the pedogate shoe to fall, which will involve them the same way as #metoo.

    , @Wally
    "It is why Nazi power went insane."

    So how did 'Nazi power go insane'?

    www.codoh.com

    Did Britain initiate both world wars?
    https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=10458

    Responsibility for WW2
    https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=7544

    Who started bombing civilians first:Germany or Great Britain
    https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=8172

    Operation Barbarossa Was A Preventive Attack
    https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=7999

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  24. Greg Bacon says: • Website
    April 17, 2018 at 10:15 am GMT • 100 Words

    Trump is fully on board with damn near anything Israel wants done in the ME, which will bring tears to his die-hard fans, who thought they were getting someone who was going to MAGA and stop these wasteful, illegal, idiotic ‘Wars for Wall Street and Israel.’

    Trump was selected to be POTUS since the washed out whore Hillary had too much baggage. With Trump they had the ideal con artist who could and has gotten away with murder, with many more to come, but only if they’re non-Jews, or as were called GOYIM.

    Trump reminds me of a deranged serial killer, the one who keeps taunting police with clues about his next victim.

    Read More
    Sounds like our very own Deplorable Don.
    April 17, 2018 at 10:24 am GMT • 400 Words

    The elephant in the room not discussed above, is the huge support for Israel by Russia as well, in fact a ‘Russo-Zionist’ axis –

    To modify the favoured phrase of Unz writer Andrei ‘The Saker’ Raevsky, with his in fact false claims that Vladimir Putin is fighting ‘Anglo-Zionism’

    Whilst Israel continues to bomb and attack Syrian territory in league with US-UK-France, killing Russia’s Iranian allies … Putin makes a new tech deal with Israel’s Viber as the official Russia gov choice company for ‘safe’ communication – LOL – whilst Putin crushes and blocks a Russian-founded IT rival to WhatsApp, Telegram, to make room for Putin’s Israeli friends

    About 20% of those Israeli soldiers shooting Palestinian children and protestors, are essentially Russians, many of them Christian Orthodox with an alleged ‘Jewish ancestor’ … no big objections from Putin about the Russians involved in the massacre of Palestinians, imported by Israel in the 1990s to be Israel’s military ‘tough guys’, rougher than the now-soft Tel Aviv Israeli ‘soyboys’

    In Russia, Putin has sponsored the Mossad-tied Chabad wing of Jewish religious life, helping push aside the old non-Zionist religious Jews, as Israel Shamir has noted … Shamir and Anatoly Karlin both indicating they are ‘puzzled’ by these and similar actions

    The pro-Putin faker ‘the Saker’ is actually trying to distract us from what appears to be more truly an Anglo-Russo-Zionist cabal, playing both ‘sides’ of what is a very bloody game

    As indeed it always was, a game of the ‘Best Enemy Money Can Buy’ as Antony Sutton showed was true of the old Soviet Union, getting US tech transferred to it thru Israel and other conduits, in the 1950s-60s-70s

    Western stooge Yeltsin appointed Putin … It was perhaps Putin’s mission to build Russia up – so it could be the nation-state ‘enemy’ again … Despite all the alleged ‘threats’ from the West, Putin and Russian media even today, still pull their punches on a wide variety of key matters, from the crimes of Nato to the crimes of Israel … Israel bombs Syria and kills Syrians and Iranians, and Putin then makes a security-endangering tech deal with the Israeli bombers … that is ultra-key data to grok for anyone trying to understand the world today

    Vladimir Putin and ‘Putin’s rabbi’, Berel Lazar of Chabad

    Read More
    Brabantian wrote The elephant in the room not discussed above, is the huge support for Israel by Russia as well, in fact a ‘Russo-Zionist’ axis –"

    Hello Brabantian,

    Your comment added a flesh & bone reality to my greatest fear about the Putin government's "unspeakable" relationship with Israeli Likud and consequently, Neoconservative (ZUS) Jews.

    For me, such situation provokes a realization that the only countries who, in the long run, actually obstruct the creation of a Jewish-centered world order are targets, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran.

    Thanks, Brabantian, and before closing, I want to discuss your sentence, below.

    "Putin makes a new tech deal with Israel’s Viber as the official Russia gov choice company for ‘safe’ communication – LOL – whilst Putin crushes and blocks a Russian-founded IT rival to WhatsApp, Telegram, to make room for Putin’s Israeli friends"

    A percentage of Americans familiar with Christopher Bollyn's book "Solving 9/11," are aware about Israeli companies having control of ZUS airline and critical military response-communications on September 11, 2001. Putin (and Trump) knows this to be true!

    A question. Given Russian government contract with Viber, looks like President Putin has no fear of Israelis making communications UNSAFE in the Motherland?

    Thanks again, very much!
    , @TT
    Your attempt to explain Putin inaction against Israel attacks make sense. But why would then Putin intervened Syria war when its part of Israel's Greater Kingdom project?

    So what's actually in Putin's mind? Is he really fear of Israel? for what?
    , @Beefcake the Mighty
    It is worth remembering that Putin’s government recently passed a law criminalizing Holocaust denial (although of course there are Slavic interests in perpetuating that particular myth).
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  26. EliteCommInc. says:
    April 17, 2018 at 12:25 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Appreciate the fact that you continue to stand, Dr. Giraldi.

    the whirlwind of nonsense being thrown out to distract from the intended agenda of opening borders and regime change for Israel or capital markets — just drums on unabated. One hoped that this President would stand — but that seems unlikely.\

    One think I will say for Mr. Bannon — when he said the president was done and the agenda he stood for he meant it.

    Read More
  27. SolontoCroesus says:
    April 17, 2018 at 12:25 pm GMT • 1,100 Words
    @Jon Baptist
    Whose wars? It's the wars wanted by a large portion of Rabbis and the individuals that follow them. In the video below, there are multiple "teachers" emphatically stating that their ideology and goal is to induce wars between Christians and Muslims so that they will destroy each other. Their end game is control of the world. They literally admit to wanting global mass murder. This explains everything that is going on right now in Syria and the destruction of Christian culture in the Americas and Europe. One should take the words of these Rabbis seriously because Netanyahu surely does. There is nothing more they want than to have Russian Christians engaging in a massive war against European and American Christians. Eventually throw the Chinese in there too because they are also not of the "chosen."
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rtrR__ar6g
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHBiT6eJaQQ
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrtuBas3Ipw

    a. Jews got themselves another way to save US taxpayers money!
    Oh, thank you thank you thank you!

    b. (nb. the author is a fellow at “IPT.” What is IPT?

    c. How about a “Taylor Act” to stop subsidizing genocide-state Israel?

    Your taxes are funding terrorists — Demand that this stops
    Patrick Dunleavy

    http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2018/04/17/your-taxes-are-funding-terrorists-demand-that-this-stops.html

    [image]
    Masked men take part in the funeral of Palestinian youth Qusai Al-Amour, who Israeli and Palestinian officials said was shot dead by Israeli border police during a clash with protesters on Monday, in the West Bank village of Tuqu near Bethlehem January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma – RTSVWGC

    Tuesday is the due date for 2017 federal income tax returns – your deadline for tallying up how much of the money that you worked hard to earn all year goes to Uncle Sam to fund all sorts of important and worthwhile projects … like supporting the families of terrorist murderers.

    Yes, you read that right.

    U.S. economic aid to the Palestinian Authority – paid for by your tax dollars – averages $400 million a year. The Palestinian Authority’s 2018 budget includes approximately $360 million to support imprisoned terrorists and the families of dead terrorists – including murderers of Israelis and Americans

    {break}

    Compare:

    1. U.S. economic aid to Israel – paid for by your tax dollars – averages, for starters, $4 billion a year.

    2. There are ~6.5 million Jews in Israel. Andrew Bacevich wrote a few weeks ago that wars in MENA will cost $7 trillion.
    EACH AND EVERY JEW IN ISRAEL HAS RECEIVED OVER ONE MILLION AMERICAN TAXPAYER DOLLARS.

    [MORE]

    These payments make about as much sense as having American taxpayers send monthly support checks to the families of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorists or the family of the Las Vegas gunman who murdered 58 people last year.

    You might think the Palestinian Authority would be interested in spending more money on schools, housing, medical care, job creation and other things to improve the lives of Palestinians. You’d be wrong.

    In fact, the so-called “moderate” Palestinian Authority says in its laws that any Palestinian who attacks Israel is “an integral part of the weave of Arab Palestinian society.” Palestinian law goes on to say that any Palestinian jailed for conducting such an attack – and the families of those who die as suicide bombers or when killed during an attack – is entitled to receive a monthly stipend, health insurance and tuition assistance.

    Faced with the possibility of U.S. congressional action to withhold aid, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas not only placed it openly in the 2018 budget – he defiantly thumbed his nose in the face of the American taxpayer.

    The U.S. funds do not go directly to the Palestinian terrorists and their families. But your tax dollars pay for other projects that enable the Palestinian Authority to divert $360 million for its terrorist support program.

    The average Palestinian makes about $300 a month. A Palestinian terrorist in prison is paid between $368 a month for those sentenced to less than three years, rising to $3,400 month for those serving at least 30 years and for the families of dead terrorists.

    This creates a perverse financial incentive to commit murder. While in normal society someone might worry that going to prison or becoming a suicide bomber would create financial hardship for his family, in Palestinian society the family benefits financially from terrorism.

    One has to question a culture that makes it more profitable for its people, including its youth, to die while killing civilians than to live. Some would call that philosophy self-inflicted genocide. And it turns morality on its head – glorifying murder as a virtuous act of martyrdom.

    In recent years, the Palestinian Authority hid its line item budget for terrorist payments. This year, however, when faced with the possibility of U.S. congressional action to withhold aid, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas not only placed it openly in the 2018 budget – he defiantly thumbed his nose in the face of the American taxpayer.

    Abbas stated in January: “There is something that the Americans are telling us to stop – the salaries of the martyrs and the martyrs’ families. Of course we categorically reject this. We will not under any circumstances allow anyone to harm the families of prisoners, the wounded, and the martyrs. They are our children and they are our families. They honor us, and we will continue to pay them before the living.”

    President Trump signed the Taylor Force Act into law March 23. It is named after a U.S. citizen killed by a Palestinian terrorist during a March 2016 attack in Jaffa. Taylor Force was a former U.S. Army officer and West Point graduate who had served honorably in Afghanistan and Iraq, heroically risking his life in defense of America.

    Force was a student at Vanderbilt University’s graduate school of management at the time he was brutally murdered by Bashar Masalha, a Palestinian terrorist from Qalqilya in the West Bank. Israeli police killed Masalha and Palestinians literally danced in the street celebrating his “martyrdom.”

    To think that the Masalha family will now be financially rewarded for this heinous act is insulting to the Force family’s memory of their son. To think that U.S. taxpayers – that means just about everyone reading these words – are indirectly footing the bill for these payment is outrageous and disgusting.

    The Taylor Force Act directs the State Department to certify that the Palestinian Authority has ceased payments to terrorists and their families and to report to Congress any violations. Congress is then legally required to withhold funds until the egregious violations are corrected.

    Has the State Department initiated an investigation into whether the Masalha family received any funds or financial benefits from the Palestinian Authority? If payments were made, that would be a clear violation of the law.

    In light of the Palestinian Authority’s 2018 budget and the comments by its leaders, the United States needs to take immediate action to cut the purse strings and turn off the spigot of funds that emboldens and incentivizes terrorists to continue to murder innocent men, women and children. Failure to enforce the law renders it meaningless.

    Taylor Force deserves better than that. So do all the other victims of Palestinian terrorists who indirectly have received payments from American taxpayers.

    If the Palestinian Authority is determined to pay blood money for the murders of innocents we can’t stop it. But it is both illegal and immoral for U.S. taxpayers to foot the bill for support payments that incentivize and reward Palestinian terrorism.

    I urge every American to contact President Trump and contact your members of Congress to demand that the Taylor Force Act be enforced, so that your tax dollars stop going to the Palestinian Authority until it ends payments to terrorists and their families.

    Patrick Dunleavy is the former Deputy Inspector General for NYS, author of the Fertile Soil of Jihad, and Sr. Fellow at the IPT. Follow him on Twitter @PTDunleavy.

    Read More
  28. DESERT FOX says:
    April 17, 2018 at 12:34 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Israel and the dual citizen ziocons control the U.S. gov and have for decades and the proof is that Israel did 911 and got away with it and attacked the USS LIBERTY and got away with that and in addition too many other acts of subversion to list as it would fill a book.

    The ziocons are satanists and the wars they have pushed America into are a sacrifice to their ruler and lord satan. The ziocons are destroying America.

    Read More
    Decades? More like Centuries. The peacenik American icon, Henry Ford, took on the vile bloodthirsty jooies in an attempt to prevent WWI.......Ole Henry was crushed like a bug under a truck tire. The peacenik American icon, Charles Lindbergh, took on the vile bloodthirsty jooies in an attempt to prevent WW2......Ole Charlie was quickly smeared and banned from public life. This is all settled law. Americans are a naturally subservient lot and will never willingly remove the jooie dog collar.........
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  29. JoaoAlfaiate says:
    April 17, 2018 at 12:36 pm GMT • 100 Words

    What an excellent article: short, to the point and fact filled.

    Trump has betrayed his Paleocon supporters who thought when they voted for him he would end crazy Middle East interventions and, specifically, not get involved in Syria. Time to find a Republican or independent to run against him in 2020.

    I note that Ran Paul is opposed to Trump’s picks for DCI and Sec of State….

    Read More
    April 17, 2018 at 12:38 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @RobinG
    Funny you should mention Hogg and Gonzales. Here's just the article for that.....

    http://www.eurasiafuture.com/2018/04/01/the-massacre-of-palestinians-makes-a-mockery-of-the-insolent-us-gun-control-debate/
    The Massacre of Palestinians Makes a Mockery of the Insolent US Gun Control Debate

    Parkland gets help from Israeli trauma specialists

    http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/parkland/florida-school-shooting/fl-florida-schools-shooting-israel-trauma-specialists-20180301-story.html

    [Israeli psychotherapists] Alan Cohen and Yotam Dagan have seen about 450 people at their Parkland seminars since they arrived on Sunday, said Lisa Rahman, chief executive officer of Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County, one of their sponsors.
    . . .
    “They are talking about what to expect in the coming months,” said Rahman, especially the importance of early intervention and the signs of anxiety and depression. “Years from now, we could be seeing PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). We are getting a different level of training because of what we went through in Parkland. Everyone’s taking notes because we have never been involved in a tragedy like this.”

    Israel’s trauma specialists have fanned out across Israel and throughout the world when crises have hit, including the Japan tsunami in 2011 and the ongoing flow of refugees from Syria into Jordan.

  31. Anonymous[196] • Disclaimer says:
    April 17, 2018 at 12:39 pm GMT • 200 Words

    Tel Aviv has long been feeding the propaganda line relating to why war with Syria and Iran are desirable. Gilad Erdan, who is Netanyahu’s deputy in Likud and serves as Public Security Minister, addressed the latest alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma, saying “The shocking attack shows the incredible international hypocrisy of the international community focusing on Israel confronting the terrorist organization Hamas that is sending civilians to our [border] fence, when dozens are being killed in Syria every day. It shows the need for strengthening the presence of Americans and other international forces, because without them the genocide we are seeing will only intensify.”

    Lol, Israel’s Shin Bet created Hamas to counter the PLO and secular leftist Arabs. They thought that having truculent zealots in the fray would scuttle any peace plans. Now they’re kvetching about Hamas. Pray that these monsters find the peace of Christ so we don’t have WWIII and a nuclear annihilation.

    Read More
    Pray that these monsters find the peace of Christ
     
    Peace?!

    Given the white christian monsters who travel with Bibles on their murderous rampages across the world... pfft.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  32. Seamus Day says:
    April 17, 2018 at 1:11 pm GMT • 300 Words

    Fr. Denis Fahey, The Kingship of Christ (Regina Publ., Dublin, 1953), p. 60:

    …When the Jews become citizens of the non-Jewish States, they still retain their primary allegiance to their own nation, which, according to them, is the chosen vehicle of divine order for the other nations. They still continue to look forward to the natural Messianic era, that is, to the era when their nation will dominate over the others. Their advance to positions of power and influence, aided by their control of finance, has been utilized everywhere in the once Catholic States to eliminate from public life the influence, of the supernatural life and the remains of the Catholic organization of society. For example, when the Jew, Naquet, got the French State to pass a divorce law, this meant that France, as a State, no longer acknowledged the indissolubility of the union of Christ and His Mystical Body. Thus French society was brought a stage nearer to the new Messianic Era. Such is the inner significance of that historical event whose consequences in the natural order have been disastrous for France…

    P. 65:

    …The members of the Jewish nation, while retaining their allegiance to their own nation, are also citizens of other nations. Given the Messianic aspirations of their own nation they are bound to strive for the domination of their nation over the others, as they are firmly convinced that in this way alone justice and peace will reign upon the earth. The positions attained by them in the councils and legislative assemblies of other nations must logically be for them, at least primarily, means for advancing the domination of their own people. That Christ should reign over nations, in order that the influence of His supernatural life should be felt in all public life, elevating and purifying it, is utterly abhorrent to their Naturalism. They entertain considerable contempt for the national patriotism of non-Jews, though in public pronouncements they may pander to it for the sake of their own interests…

    https://archive.org/details/FaheyDenisTheKingshipOfChrist_201603

  33. Heros says:
    April 17, 2018 at 1:15 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Anon
    Israel failed to sink USS Liberty, but Zionists did sink Truth in Journalism. Truth RIP.
    American Politics and Journalism are a sunken ship in which there's no honest soul left alive to speak truth to Jewish Power.

    Any power, without criticism, grows corrupt. This is why communist regimes all failed. It is why Nazi power went insane. No one to criticize Hitler.

    “Nazi Power” never went insane. The crimes of the three jew-stooges (Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin) were projected on to them by absurd and rigged trials that allowed confessions extracted after testicle crushing, allowed affadavits from jewish “death camp gassing survivors”, disallowed discovery or cross examination by the defense, and numerous other travesties of justice. Not to mention the constant lies about Katyn forest where all the prosecution knew the truth but accepted the lies anyway. No one even mentioned how the three jew-stooges had Sikorsky assassinated in Gibraltar after the Polish government in exile discovered the extent of the jewish-bolshevic lies.

    Herzl, Weismann, and the Rothchilds had planned from the beginning of the 20th century not to merely eradicate the Christian and Moslem populations of Palestine, they were planning Eratz Israel from the Nile to the Euphrates from the very first Jewish world congresses. Both world wars are the product of this disregard for the humanity that they profess to cherish but in fact despise. The execution of the Morgentau plan in 1945 and the deliberate murder of far more Germans than died during the war is also ample evidence of the how evil these murderers of the German race were and still are. We are also still waiting for the pedogate shoe to fall, which will involve them the same way as #metoo.

  34. ISmellBagels says:
    April 17, 2018 at 1:33 pm GMT • 100 Words

    The Israel-firster yids are of course the core problem, but the fuel that allows it to flourish is the stupid American who is more concerned with roundball and the latest gizmo feature for their cars and phones than the foreign policy of their government. The typical butt-scratching American pauses just long enough to bleat what they heard on cable news.

    The vast majority of people in any nation do not spend any amount of time trying to discern if their nation and its deep culture (the one its Elites reflect naturally) are morally correct or even non-harmful to its own people.

    American citizens tend to follow along with the basic patterns and proclivities, the prejudices and hatreds and greed and covetousness and sense of overwhelming moral superiority, of WASP culture.

    And because WASP culture was born of the Judaizing heresy Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, WASP culture is a full bore self-righteous war machine for Israel.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  35. Chu says:
    April 17, 2018 at 1:35 pm GMT

    ISRAEL in 2009 used white phosphorus as it rained down from the sky on a defenseless civilian population.

    I don’t recall the MSM or Congress objecting then.

  36. hobo says:
    April 17, 2018 at 1:37 pm GMT • 300 Words

    Lets not forget about V.P. Pence when talking about the Israeli dream team.

    G.O.P. Pollster Withdraws From Role Advising Both Pence and Haley

    https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/16/us/politics/pence-haley-jon-lerner.html

    and
    The move by the veteran strategist, Jon Lerner, who has no national security background, came two days after President Trump learned of the unusual time-sharing plan between Mr. Pence and Ms. Haley. ..

    and
    Mr. Lerner will continue in his role advising Ms. Haley and, one White House official said, continue to informally advise the Pence team.

    and
    Mr. Lerner has been a close adviser to Ms. Haley since her successful 2010 run for governor in South Carolina. When Ms. Haley was selected for the United Nations role, she insisted that Mr. Lerner join her as her deputy..

    So Pence, after searching far and wide, decided that a Republican strategist and pollster with no foreign policy experience (and a never-Trumper to boot) is his best choice as national security advisor. Wonder where he got that idea? And Haley decided that this was an appropriate choice for her deputy at the UN.

    Somehow this doesn’t pass the smell test. Perhaps a clue as to his qualifications is provided by McClatchy:

    “Associates of Lerner, a devout Jew, say his ethical and religious principles are as important to him as his conservative political beliefs.
    So faithful is Lerner to Judaism that he never works on Sabbath.”

    This is, after all, how they roll.

    Read More
    California congressman John Garamendi on C Span this morning, complained that Trump failed to ask Congress before bombing Syria.
    "If he had, Congress would have approved in less than a day, by nearly 100%."

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?444150-3/washington-journal-representative-john-garamendi-d-ca-discusses-us-military-action-syria

    Garamendi seems either persuaded or unconcerned that no solid evidence links Assad to the alleged chemical attacks; he "don't need no stinkin' evidence, Assad done it."

    But the most intriguing thing he said was that "Nikki Haley made certain declarations at the UN, and Trump contradicted them!"

    --
    Bob Corker will introduce a bill that will give the president authority to engage in military action, constrained by the requirement that it be renewed by Congress every four years.

    NOTE THAT this is different from a DECLARATION of war; an AUMF is actually an abrogation of Congress's responsibility.

    One would think that a genuine, congressionally-debated resolution to declare war would work step-wise through classic, liberal standards for Just War:


    Having just cause,
    Being a last resort,
    Being declared by a proper authority,
    Possessing right intention,
    Having a reasonable chance of success, and
    the End being proportional to the means used.
    http://www.iep.utm.edu/justwar/
     
    , @anon
    This is why I believe Pence has been quietly working to subvert Trump from Day 1. He was responsible for Trump keeping Ryan, and for bringing in Haley and Bolton. All 3 were big Trump opponents. Remember Pence said during the VP debate that he would go to war with Russia over Syria. Trump had to refute him 2 days later during the second presidential debate. Pence is the biggest Ziocon there is, and he's got his pitbull at the UN with Haley. No one even knew about Jew Lerner until Pence hired him to be his personal NSA and Trump complained, why the F would a VP need a National Security advisor? Pence is up to no good. Trump must dump him if he survives to run for 2020.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  37. hobo says:
    April 17, 2018 at 1:57 pm GMT • 300 Words

    O/T: Thought this may be of interest to some.

    Israel advocacy groups demand questionable changes to Virginia textbooks…

    https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/israel-advocacy-groups-demand-questionable-changes-to-virginia-textbooks-reports-irmep-300630430.html

    A consortium of state and national Israel advocacy groups has sent a detailed set of requested changes to textbooks and teaching guides used in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

    Requested changes include:

    Deletion of references to Israel “occupying” territories captured during the 1967 Six-Day War and substituting “controlled.” International conventions clearly outline the responsibility of occupying powers and the illegality of collective punishment and population transfers.

    Changes to maps to recognize Israel’s declared “annexation” of East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. The U.S. and most other countries do not officially recognize Israeli annexation of either territory.

    Substitution of references to “occupied territories” to “captured areas.”

    Substitution of references to “Jewish settlers” and “settlements” with “building of homes and communities.”

    Deletion of a lesson reviewing a video documentary by Iranian-American religious studies scholar, author, producer and television host Reza Aslan.

    Deletion of an activity based on reading the biography and work of Palestinian legislator Hanan Ashrawi.

    Substitution of an editorial cartoon titled “The Mideast Peace Game Rules” with a cartoon of an Arab suicide terrorist holding a “Road Map to Peace” game hostage.

    California-based Institute for Curriculum Services (ICS) proposed changes were submitted to the Virginia Department of Education on February 28 on behalf of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, the Jewish Community Relations Committee (JCRC) of Richmond, and the JCRC of Tidewater.

    In a January webcast (YouTube video), ICS chief Aliza Craimer Elias claimed that “working behind the scenes” through state advocacy organizations ICS had successfully made more than 11,000 changes to U.S. textbooks.

    Publishers of the textbooks targeted for changes include National Geographic, Prentice Hall, Five Ponds Press, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and McGraw-Hill.

    History? — we don’t need no stinkin’ history.

    This is how they roll.

    Read More
    • Agree: Wade
    • Replies: @RobinG
    Thank you, and not O/T at all.

    Zionist brainwashing is the central problem. The film "Occupation of the American Mind" depicts the [successful] Jewish strategy to deceive Americans into their support of Israel.

    Purging the word 'occupation' from textbooks is significant in the propaganda war. It's how they roll, indeed.
    , @bjondo
    Don't need history. Don't need culture. Don't need facts. Don't need news. Don't need truth.

    We only need what is acceptable to Jew.

    Flowing with the NYT motto: "Only That Which is Acceptable to Jew."
  38. Jake says:
    April 17, 2018 at 2:18 pm GMT • 200 Words

    Long term, the US bombing Syria is not good for Israel. Israel in bed with the House of Saud only proves that Israel is as amorally vicious as its worst detractors assert.

    And again I must declare that the US is doing what comes naturally to WASP culture. First, WASP culture has always been self-righteously imperialistic. You don’t build the largest empire in world history by honestly negotiating disputes and being judicious to practice historic Christian Just War. You build that empire upon which the sun never sets by doing and being the virtual opposite.

    Second, as Anglo-Saxon Puritanism was a Judaizing heresy, WASP culture was certain to develop into the hardcore pro-Jewish horror it is now revealed to be. That our leaders would be tickled pink to see American Gentiles die so that Israel can have whatever it wants is the logical fruit of Archetypal WASP Oliver Cromwell making alliance with Jews, allowing them to re-enter England legally and granting them special rights and privileges, precisely so he would have the money to keep warring against non-WASP cultures native to the British Isles – indeed, to keep warring against Christendom.

    You cannot solve the Jewish problem without also solving the WASP problem.

    Read More
    April 17, 2018 at 2:24 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @DESERT FOX
    Israel and the dual citizen ziocons control the U.S. gov and have for decades and the proof is that Israel did 911 and got away with it and attacked the USS LIBERTY and got away with that and in addition too many other acts of subversion to list as it would fill a book.

    The ziocons are satanists and the wars they have pushed America into are a sacrifice to their ruler and lord satan. The ziocons are destroying America.

    Decades? More like Centuries. The peacenik American icon, Henry Ford, took on the vile bloodthirsty jooies in an attempt to prevent WWI…….Ole Henry was crushed like a bug under a truck tire. The peacenik American icon, Charles Lindbergh, took on the vile bloodthirsty jooies in an attempt to prevent WW2……Ole Charlie was quickly smeared and banned from public life. This is all settled law. Americans are a naturally subservient lot and will never willingly remove the jooie dog collar………

    Read More
    Agree, I was referring to Israel in the decades comment, you are right in the Zionists have controlled America from the start.

    THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION lay out the satanic Zionist plan for a Zionist NWO, also reco The Committee of 300 by John Coleman, it can be had on amazon.com.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  40. anonymous[418] • Disclaimer says:
    April 17, 2018 at 2:24 pm GMT • 100 Words

    There’s no reason to think the US will stop at Syria. A look at the history of the US demonstrates that it has been roaming the world for many years now and engaging in warfare against one country after another. It appears to be a part of the very nature of the US system. After Syria, where next? You know there will be a next one, right? And after that, where?

  41. Jake says:
    April 17, 2018 at 2:29 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @ISmellBagels
    The Israel-firster yids are of course the core problem, but the fuel that allows it to flourish is the stupid American who is more concerned with roundball and the latest gizmo feature for their cars and phones than the foreign policy of their government. The typical butt-scratching American pauses just long enough to bleat what they heard on cable news.

    The vast majority of people in any nation do not spend any amount of time trying to discern if their nation and its deep culture (the one its Elites reflect naturally) are morally correct or even non-harmful to its own people.

    American citizens tend to follow along with the basic patterns and proclivities, the prejudices and hatreds and greed and covetousness and sense of overwhelming moral superiority, of WASP culture.

    And because WASP culture was born of the Judaizing heresy Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, WASP culture is a full bore self-righteous war machine for Israel.

  42. DESERT FOX says:
    April 17, 2018 at 2:39 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @nsa
    Decades? More like Centuries. The peacenik American icon, Henry Ford, took on the vile bloodthirsty jooies in an attempt to prevent WWI.......Ole Henry was crushed like a bug under a truck tire. The peacenik American icon, Charles Lindbergh, took on the vile bloodthirsty jooies in an attempt to prevent WW2......Ole Charlie was quickly smeared and banned from public life. This is all settled law. Americans are a naturally subservient lot and will never willingly remove the jooie dog collar.........

    Agree, I was referring to Israel in the decades comment, you are right in the Zionists have controlled America from the start.

    THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION lay out the satanic Zionist plan for a Zionist NWO, also reco The Committee of 300 by John Coleman, it can be had on amazon.com.

  43. SolontoCroesus says:
    April 17, 2018 at 2:48 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @hobo
    Lets not forget about V.P. Pence when talking about the Israeli dream team.

    G.O.P. Pollster Withdraws From Role Advising Both Pence and Haley
    https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/16/us/politics/pence-haley-jon-lerner.html

    "The Republican pollster who had planned to split time advising both Vice President Mike Pence and the United Nations ambassador, Nikki R. Haley, on national security issues withdrew from the dual role on Sunday night...

    and
    The move by the veteran strategist, Jon Lerner, who has no national security background, came two days after President Trump learned of the unusual time-sharing plan between Mr. Pence and Ms. Haley. ..

    and
    Mr. Lerner will continue in his role advising Ms. Haley and, one White House official said, continue to informally advise the Pence team.

    and
    Mr. Lerner has been a close adviser to Ms. Haley since her successful 2010 run for governor in South Carolina. When Ms. Haley was selected for the United Nations role, she insisted that Mr. Lerner join her as her deputy..

    So Pence, after searching far and wide, decided that a Republican strategist and pollster with no foreign policy experience (and a never-Trumper to boot) is his best choice as national security advisor. Wonder where he got that idea? And Haley decided that this was an appropriate choice for her deputy at the UN.

    Somehow this doesn't pass the smell test. Perhaps a clue as to his qualifications is provided by McClatchy:

    "Associates of Lerner, a devout Jew, say his ethical and religious principles are as important to him as his conservative political beliefs.
    So faithful is Lerner to Judaism that he never works on Sabbath."

    This is, after all, how they roll.

    California congressman John Garamendi on C Span this morning, complained that Trump failed to ask Congress before bombing Syria.
    “If he had, Congress would have approved in less than a day, by nearly 100%.”

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?444150-3/washington-journal-representative-john-garamendi-d-ca-discusses-us-military-action-syria

    Garamendi seems either persuaded or unconcerned that no solid evidence links Assad to the alleged chemical attacks; he “don’t need no stinkin’ evidence, Assad done it.”

    But the most intriguing thing he said was that “Nikki Haley made certain declarations at the UN, and Trump contradicted them!”


    Bob Corker will introduce a bill that will give the president authority to engage in military action, constrained by the requirement that it be renewed by Congress every four years.

    NOTE THAT this is different from a DECLARATION of war; an AUMF is actually an abrogation of Congress’s responsibility.

    One would think that a genuine, congressionally-debated resolution to declare war would work step-wise through classic, liberal standards for Just War:

    Having just cause,
    Being a last resort,
    Being declared by a proper authority,
    Possessing right intention,
    Having a reasonable chance of success, and
    the End being proportional to the means used.

    http://www.iep.utm.edu/justwar/

    Read More
    Congress doesn't declare war in accordance with theory or philosophy or tradition. They declare war in accordance with law. Specifically, Congress must act in compliance with the supreme law of the land. The relevant legal authority is The UN Charter.

    The UN Charter is supreme law of the land under Constitution Article VI Clause 2, equivalent to federal statute under the Supreme Court's The Paquete Habana decision. The binding legal constraints are UN Charter Articles 2(4) and 51. That means the US may use strictly proportional and necessary force only in individual or collective self defense, only with UNSC authorization and under UNSC supervision by putting its forces at the disposal of the UNSC. There is no provision for withdrawal from the UN Charter. Congress has agreed that it cannot amend that law.

    Just war is Brennan's attempt to end-run the law. Brennan pushed it when he was trying to disguise his sub rosa conversion to Islam by having his domesticated Mockingbird journalists compare him to a priest. That made him seem sort of Catholic because he gets to drop the names of saints like Augustine and Thomas Aquinas. But just war is bullshit. It's CIA doubletalk.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  44. ChuckOrloski says:
    April 17, 2018 at 2:49 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Brabantian
    The elephant in the room not discussed above, is the huge support for Israel by Russia as well, in fact a 'Russo-Zionist' axis -

    To modify the favoured phrase of Unz writer Andrei ‘The Saker’ Raevsky, with his in fact false claims that Vladimir Putin is fighting 'Anglo-Zionism'

    Whilst Israel continues to bomb and attack Syrian territory in league with US-UK-France, killing Russia's Iranian allies ... Putin makes a new tech deal with Israel's Viber as the official Russia gov choice company for 'safe' communication - LOL - whilst Putin crushes and blocks a Russian-founded IT rival to WhatsApp, Telegram, to make room for Putin's Israeli friends

    About 20% of those Israeli soldiers shooting Palestinian children and protestors, are essentially Russians, many of them Christian Orthodox with an alleged 'Jewish ancestor' ... no big objections from Putin about the Russians involved in the massacre of Palestinians, imported by Israel in the 1990s to be Israel's military 'tough guys', rougher than the now-soft Tel Aviv Israeli 'soyboys'

    In Russia, Putin has sponsored the Mossad-tied Chabad wing of Jewish religious life, helping push aside the old non-Zionist religious Jews, as Israel Shamir has noted ... Shamir and Anatoly Karlin both indicating they are 'puzzled' by these and similar actions

    The pro-Putin faker 'the Saker' is actually trying to distract us from what appears to be more truly an Anglo-Russo-Zionist cabal, playing both 'sides' of what is a very bloody game

    As indeed it always was, a game of the 'Best Enemy Money Can Buy' as Antony Sutton showed was true of the old Soviet Union, getting US tech transferred to it thru Israel and other conduits, in the 1950s-60s-70s

    Western stooge Yeltsin appointed Putin ... It was perhaps Putin's mission to build Russia up - so it could be the nation-state 'enemy' again ... Despite all the alleged 'threats' from the West, Putin and Russian media even today, still pull their punches on a wide variety of key matters, from the crimes of Nato to the crimes of Israel ... Israel bombs Syria and kills Syrians and Iranians, and Putin then makes a security-endangering tech deal with the Israeli bombers ... that is ultra-key data to grok for anyone trying to understand the world today

    Vladimir Putin and 'Putin's rabbi', Berel Lazar of Chabad
    https://www.telesurtv.net/__export/1406828357246/sites/telesur/img/multimedia/2014/07/31/vladimir_putin_rabino_rusos.jpg

    Brabantian wrote The elephant in the room not discussed above, is the huge support for Israel by Russia as well, in fact a ‘Russo-Zionist’ axis –”

    Hello Brabantian,

    Your comment added a flesh & bone reality to my greatest fear about the Putin government’s “unspeakable” relationship with Israeli Likud and consequently, Neoconservative (ZUS) Jews.

    For me, such situation provokes a realization that the only countries who, in the long run, actually obstruct the creation of a Jewish-centered world order are targets, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran.

    Thanks, Brabantian, and before closing, I want to discuss your sentence, below.

    “Putin makes a new tech deal with Israel’s Viber as the official Russia gov choice company for ‘safe’ communication – LOL – whilst Putin crushes and blocks a Russian-founded IT rival to WhatsApp, Telegram, to make room for Putin’s Israeli friends”

    A percentage of Americans familiar with Christopher Bollyn’s book “Solving 9/11,” are aware about Israeli companies having control of ZUS airline and critical military response-communications on September 11, 2001. Putin (and Trump) knows this to be true!

    A question. Given Russian government contract with Viber, looks like President Putin has no fear of Israelis making communications UNSAFE in the Motherland?

    Thanks again, very much!

    Read More
    • Replies: @HogHappenin
    Hi Chuck

    You are one of the very few here on UR who can and does look at the Russian-Israeli relationship with a dispassionate eye. Though Putin is by far THE statesman on the world stage right now when compared to the likes of slime like Trump/May or the repulsive man-child macron, he is not entirely opposed to the idea of Zionism per se but he IMHO prefers to have them tone it down a bit.

    I am certain he would never allow the kind of infiltration the ZUS government has allowed and encouraged. He does however look at them as 'partners' (not in the sarcastic sense though ;P) in the very long run. I would still prefer that to anything the west has nowadays. Although I fail to understand why viber would be given preference over telegram which is not only technically superior but way more secure.

    Perhaps that is Putin's way of giving some sops to Israel and letting them know they are kind of OK with them as long as they behave 'just a little'. Besides Iran, Syria and perhaps Hezbollah, no one, I mean no one in the world is really opposed to Zionism as they are. Hence the need to constantly demonize them and Islam through the media which the Zionist types are 'experts' at for centuries in the making.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  45. SolontoCroesus says:
    April 17, 2018 at 2:58 pm GMT • 800 Words

    Dr. Giraldi wrote:

    . . . even though those demanding war are pretty much the same people with the same names including Podhoretz, Krauthammer, Kristol, Kagan, Brooks and Boot, . . .

    True enough, but not the whole story.

    Jews are raising up a whole new generation to carry on the subversion of USA (and other nations).

    Following one strand of that tangled web:
    On Apr 5, 2018 Michael Pregent moderated a panel at Hudson Institute to discuss the future of JCPOA. Panelists included grisly eminence Michael Ledeen, Michaela Dodge, Richard Goldberg, and Oubai Shahbandar.

    https://www.hudson.org/events/1539-the-future-of-the-jcpoa-implications-for-the-u-s-its-allies-and-adversaries42018

    Pregent makes the rounds of anti-Iran anti-Muslim venues in DC, including appearances at a small Catholic-linked outfit in McLean, VA, the Westminster Institute. http://www.westminster-institute.org/events/

    Of most interest here are Dodge and Goldberg: both are under 40. Dodge, who appeared to be with child, is an unabashed, holocaust-blinkered Russophobic zionist ideologue, an unpleasant combination in someone preparing for motherhood.

    Goldberg has what appears to have had extensive professional experiences for one so young. His present gig as a colleague of Ledeen’s at Foundation for Defense of Democracy seems to be a come-down –

    “Goldberg serves as a Navy Reserve Intelligence Officer holding the rank of Lieutenant. In 2011, he deployed to Afghanistan as the senior intelligence officer for an electronic attack squadron where he planned and coordinated more than 200 air combat missions. Richard said serving our nation in uniform has been the greatest honor of his life.

    “When I was in Afghanistan, I remember pausing for a moment to look up at the Hindu Kush mountains and thinking to myself, how did a nice Jewish boy from Skokie end up here?” he said. “As the Jewish lay leader for our base, I had the opportunity to lead Yom Kippur services while the chaplain visited another base. For those familiar with the ‘Unetaneh Tokef’ prayer, the words take on a whole new meaning in the middle of a war zone.”

    THEN,

    From 2004-2014, he worked on Capitol Hill, serving as deputy chief of staff and senior foreign policy adviser to former U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk of Illinois. From 2015-2017, he served as deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs and later chief of staff for Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.

    In each of his positions in Illinois or US government, Goldberg lists as his significant accomplishments measures that benefit Israel by punishing Iran or other states that might curb Israel’s expansionist and murderous ambitions.

    In US House of Representatives:
    –> Goldberg spearheaded oversight initiatives related to U.S. assistance to the Palestinian Authority, UNRWA, Lebanon, Egypt and UN peacekeeping in southern Lebanon.
    –> Goldberg was instrumental in the deployment of a U.S. missile defense radar to the Negev Desert – the first-ever full-time deployment of U.S. forces in Israel.

    In US Senate:
    –> Goldberg was a leading architect of the toughest sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

    –> Goldberg was the lead Republican negotiator for three rounds of sanctions targeting the Central Bank of Iran, the SWIFT financial messaging service and entire sectors of the Iranian economy.
    –> Goldberg drafted and negotiated legislation promoting human rights and democracy in Iran, including sanctions targeting entities that provide the Iranian regime with the tools of repression. His Iran sanctions work was featured in the book “The Iran Wars.”

    In Illinois governor’s office:
    –> Goldberg spearheaded the first-ever state legislation to divest public pension funds from companies engaged in boycotts of Israel, which sparked a nationwide initiative in state capitols around America. https://will.illinois.edu/news/story/proxy-wars-meet-the-rauner-aide-driving-democrats-crazy

    Don’t know much about Michaela Dodge’s background, but Goldberg is a graduate of Schechter Jewish Day School, a network of Jewish-run primary and secondary schools in the US whose website boasts first and foremost, support for and loyalty to Israel. https://schechter.schoolforms.org

    —-
    After watching most of the truly scary first video Jon Baptist posted at #8 http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/whose-wars/#comment-2291697 , the realization that Jews have networks all over the USA to raise up and put in position contra-American, pro-Israel ideologues like Goldberg; simultaneously further eroding American taxpayer-supported schools (as well as private schools, btw: my Catholic high school is now fully on board with Jewish-produced “holocaust education”) by censoring taxpayer-supported public school textbooks —

    http://www.israellobby.org/ICS/default.asp

    promoting, even legislating for “holocaust education” in US public schools

    Maloney Hopes to Increase & Better Holocaust Education Across US

    https://maloney.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/maloney-hopes-to-increase-better-holocaust-education-across-us

    (wtf is going on with you Irishmen, btw)

    Read More
    SC

    My posting @37 is in reference to the latest foray by ICS to whitewash history. As this zionization of schools continues unabated, being but one thread of a multifaceted assault by jewish power, it brings to mind a quote attributed to an aide of Karl Rove in reference to the 'reality-based community':

    "'That's not the way the world really works anymore,' ...'We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality—judiciously, as you will—we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors...and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do'.


    It seems this is an apt description of the current state of affairs vis-a-vis jewish power. We are studying what they do while they are creating 'new realities'.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  46. Vidi says:
    April 17, 2018 at 3:08 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Media coverage of Syria, apart from Carlson, scrupulously avoids the issue that the United States is in Syria completely illegally and has been cynically supporting terrorist groups in spite of its pledge that it is in the country to get rid of such vermin.

  47. AnonFromTN says:
    April 17, 2018 at 3:10 pm GMT • 100 Words

    I’d like to remind conspiracy theorists of Occam’s razor. There are two explanations for recent US actions: 1) the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity; 2) Israeli tail successfully wags the US dog because the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity. Obviously, the first explanation involves fewer assumptions. Thus, it is more plausible than the second.

    Read More
    • Replies: @anon

    Occam’s razor. , , , There are two explanations for recent US actions . . .
     
    Explanation #3: AnonFromTN is degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity;

    Explanation #4: the fact that there are more explanations than the two proffered by the degenerated AnonFromTN means his/her razor is dulled beyond regeneration therefore argument does not cut ice.
    , @Mike P
    Like any razor, Occam's razor needs to be handled with care - the idea is to cut superfluous assumptions, but not the factual observations themselves.
    , @Joe Correa
    I'd like to remind Occam's razorists and other muppets and shills accusing reasonable bloggers and commenters of being conspiracy theorists - for rightly pointing out the critical role played by Israel and the US Jewish Lobby in getting the US to militarily intervene in countries considered foes by Israel - about this well researched, beautiful paper written in 2006 by Harvard's JFK School of Government professor of International Affairs Stephen Walt and Chicago University professor of Political Sciences John Mearsheimer in which it is explained with great detail what the Jewish lobby is, why it was a critical factor to get the US to intervene in Iraq in 2003, and how successfully steers US foreign policy in the Greater Middle East to favour Israel.

    http://mearsheimer.uchicago.edu/pdfs/IsraelLobby.pdf

    Bottomline: explanation 2 is largely correct, the tail is wagging the dog, pro Israel donors are better organized and have bottomless pockets, either to promote "unfriendly" politicos (to Rouhani's Iran, Assad's Syria and Saddam's Iraq) or to promote the opponents to the ones that have noticed the Lobby's stranglehold and oppose or don't favour enough belligerent US policies towards said ME countries and its leaders.

    Are you trying to obscure - with the use of the term "US elites" which is usually understood as "WASPs" - who the real promoters (Jewish lobby) of the US military interventions and belligerent positions towards the enemies of Israel are?
    , @NoseytheDuke
    With precise orientation, a razor can be sharpened by the magnetic pull of the Moon. You'll need a compass and will need to stand in the moonlight for a considerable amount of time being extremely dull. Have patience.
    , @Beefcake the Mighty
    I’d like to remind you about strawman-bashing.
    , @Wade

    2) Israeli tail successfully wags the US dog because the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity.
     
    Except for the fact that there is a lot of evidence accumulated over the decades for #2.
    , @Z-man

    1) the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity
     
    This reminds me of an Anglo/German colleague of mine back in the day. We got to talking and he used to tell me about his mother who felt sorry for Jews as they were such a minority, he used to say 'she's lost her mind' and we used to both laugh out loud!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  48. The Alarmist says:
    April 17, 2018 at 3:23 pm GMT

    How about helping Israel if and only if an actual WMD hits one of their cities with clear and indisputable damage & mass casualties. Until then, they can fend for themselves.

    Read More
    • Replies: @bjondo
    Help? Why?
    A young female knocks Ted Bundy into a snake pit you give a hand so that he can continue raping, butchering, killing?
    , @Wally
    Why help even then?
    They claim they can take care of themselves.

    Let them" fend for themselves" forever.

    The True Cost of Parasite Israel
    Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far beyond the official numbers.
    http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/

    Fighting Israel's Wars
    How the United States military has become Zionized
    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/fighting-israels-wars/

    Pandering to Israel Has Got to Stop
    Pledges of loyalty to Israel are un-American
    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comments

    America's Jews Are Driving America's Wars
    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/americas-jews-are-driving-americas-wars/#comment-2012898

    www.codoh.com
    , @Twodees Partain
    "How about helping Israel if and only if an actual WMD hits one of their cities with clear and indisputable damage & mass casualties."

    I think that's being too soft on Israel. How about letting them fend for themselves even in the case of a WMD attack after we withdraw all protection and aid and they have to face the vengeance of their neighbors? My view is that Israel should be made to repay every dollar of aid they've received from the US from the time their shitty little country was illegally formed until the present day.

    Israel has been an enemy of the US from the first. It's time they were cut off totally.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  49. J Consley says: • Website
    April 17, 2018 at 3:24 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Ben_C
    This war has gone on long enough.

    I don't think the American people are on board with putting hundreds of thousands of "boots on the ground" in Syria to take out Assad...which is what it would take to complete such an "operation" of 'taking out Assad'.

    I know the Israelis aren't publicly willing to put "boots on the ground"...for virtually anything outside of Gaza, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.

    How many Israeli "boots" were officially "on the ground" in Iraq?

    Going to war with Syria is not going to be easy. This would be a lot worse than Iraq...it would even be worse than Vietnam. This kind of "operation" would not only be catastrophic for the US, the American people, and the US economy, it could literally lead to a WWIII type situation.

    I just hope the American people aren't that gullible and stupid.

    The American public is purposely kept unaware through Zionist/Jew influence on the U.S. news media of Israel’s defiance of international laws, U.N. resolutions, and terrorist acts of murder against the Palestinians. Although Jews laugh when comments are made about their control of the U.S. news media, there is proof. How many U.S. citizens are aware of the Israeli attack on the U.S.N. Liberty? How many citizens are aware that Israel is providing arms support to ISIS and al Qaeda in Syria? How many have heard any person criticize Israel on national TV? How many are aware of the bills currently proposed in the U.S. Congress by Israel/Zionists to monetarily fine U.S. citizens’ speech that is critical of Israel and the proposed law that all U.S. school children must be taught about the holocaust of Jews during the 2nd World War? How many citizens are aware that every Israeli family of five has had $200,000 of U.S. tax dollars spent for them over the past 10 years? Of course this does not include the costs for aid to countries such as Egypt to keep a dictator in power there.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  50. anon[107] • Disclaimer says:
    April 17, 2018 at 3:44 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @AnonFromTN
    I’d like to remind conspiracy theorists of Occam’s razor. There are two explanations for recent US actions: 1) the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity; 2) Israeli tail successfully wags the US dog because the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity. Obviously, the first explanation involves fewer assumptions. Thus, it is more plausible than the second.

    Occam’s razor. , , , There are two explanations for recent US actions . . .

    Explanation #3: AnonFromTN is degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity;

    Explanation #4: the fact that there are more explanations than the two proffered by the degenerated AnonFromTN means his/her razor is dulled beyond regeneration therefore argument does not cut ice.

    This is something both conspiracy theorists and State Department shills would agree on. The only difference is that the latter are paid (however little), whereas the former are just genuinely stupid.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  51. Kweli says:
    April 17, 2018 at 3:48 pm GMT • 200 Words

    A racist dog such as the US government needs an equally Zionist racist tail to wag it. That the hearts of any of the 3 countries that participated in the criminal bombing of Syria should be bleeding for Syrian children is a lie no less blatant than the baseless accusation against the Syrian government for using chemicals in attacking a city that is being defeated. The variations of the WMD lies are endless, this last one being a repeat of the last. A lie because no such empathy is evident when it comes to Palestinian or Yemeni children. Or Iraqi, or Libyan or Vietnamese of Cambodian or Haitian or Laotian or Cambodian or Dominican or North Korean or Filipino or Black South African children. But the larger question will persist: when will Americans take their government back from the Zionist stranglehold? Not any time soon it would seem. When will the other non-Jewish minority groups comprising some 35% of the US population have a voice as powerful as that of the 1.4% Jewish population? Taking into account that not all Jewish people support Zionist Israel policies.

    Read More
    April 17, 2018 at 4:08 pm GMT
    @SolontoCroesus
    Phil Giraldi, Unz's own Muhammad Ali, more like a bee than a butterfly.
    Keep punching, Phil, the blows are stinging.

    nb. "Bombing the Syrian government hasn’t make the U.S. or any other country more secure, and it will likely weaken President Bashar al-Assad just enough to prolong Syria’s civil war and add to the suffering of the civilian population. "

    "doesn't make" or "hasn't made" ?

    It’s just an obvious typo, and is not in any way life threatening. No grammar lesson is required.

    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    apologies.
    I regret having posted the comment; my intent was to express that the text had been read carefully; that Dr. Giraldi's work is supported and appreciated -- that 'we got your back.'
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  53. Mike P says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:13 pm GMT
    @AnonFromTN
    I’d like to remind conspiracy theorists of Occam’s razor. There are two explanations for recent US actions: 1) the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity; 2) Israeli tail successfully wags the US dog because the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity. Obviously, the first explanation involves fewer assumptions. Thus, it is more plausible than the second.

    Like any razor, Occam’s razor needs to be handled with care – the idea is to cut superfluous assumptions, but not the factual observations themselves.

    • Replies: @AnonFromTN
    Then why not use logic? Without massive US support Israel would fold pretty quickly. All its neighbors, nearest and farthest (like Turkey or Iran) are itching to destroy it in the most brutal way imaginable. Thus, if Israeli (or other Zionist) elites want to wag the US dog to their benefit, they would make sure that the dog does not self-destruct. The US actions in the last 20 or so years are self-destructive. Thus, the third possible explanation is that Israeli and Zionist elites are clinically stupid. I see no significant difference between it and the 1st explanation I listed. But you are welcome to count it as # 3.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  54. Old Jew says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:19 pm GMT
    @RobinG
    Apr 17, 2018. ISRAEL ATTACKS AGAIN !!

    "A LARGE explosion has been heard in the Israeli held area of Golan Heights near the Syrian border immediately after an airstrike hit several Syrian bases, it has been reported.

    It comes immediately after Syrian state TV confirmed an airstrike hit had hit several bases. Syria state television has confirmed its air defences are repelling attacks in the country’s Homs region."

    'EXPLOSION' at ISRAELI held area of Golan Heights near Syria border
    https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/947055/Syria-Israel-attack-explosion-airstrike-Golan-Heights-USA-UK-France-Iran-Russia

    Syrian commander blames Israel, U.S. for air defense false alarm

    http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Syrian-commander-blames-Israel-US-for-air-defense-false-alarm-550066

    Read More
    Syrian commander blames Israel, U.S. for air defense false alarm

    Old Jew,

    You make comment after comment telling us that we are stupid. Clearly you have no respect for us. Truly you hate us.

    You tell us that when we see Israeli evil, we are not to believe our eyes. That we are to divert our eyes to some miss statement made by a Muslim. You mendaciously imply that the miss statement by the Muslim justifies the shooting of 2,000 defenseless Palestinians in the last weeks by you.

    Hmm – tell us - you have been doing this for a long time now – looking at this article and its comments - how is it working?

    Think Peace --- Do No Harm --- Maintain Hope --- Art

    p.s. Old Jew -- make no mistake -- you have much Palestinian blood on your hands.

    p.s. You are to be treated accordingly.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  55. AnonFromTN says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:29 pm GMT
    @anon

    Occam’s razor. , , , There are two explanations for recent US actions . . .
     
    Explanation #3: AnonFromTN is degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity;

    Explanation #4: the fact that there are more explanations than the two proffered by the degenerated AnonFromTN means his/her razor is dulled beyond regeneration therefore argument does not cut ice.

    This is something both conspiracy theorists and State Department shills would agree on. The only difference is that the latter are paid (however little), whereas the former are just genuinely stupid.

    Read More
    April 17, 2018 at 4:38 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Mike P
    Like any razor, Occam's razor needs to be handled with care - the idea is to cut superfluous assumptions, but not the factual observations themselves.

    Then why not use logic? Without massive US support Israel would fold pretty quickly. All its neighbors, nearest and farthest (like Turkey or Iran) are itching to destroy it in the most brutal way imaginable. Thus, if Israeli (or other Zionist) elites want to wag the US dog to their benefit, they would make sure that the dog does not self-destruct. The US actions in the last 20 or so years are self-destructive. Thus, the third possible explanation is that Israeli and Zionist elites are clinically stupid. I see no significant difference between it and the 1st explanation I listed. But you are welcome to count it as # 3.

    Read More
    April 17, 2018 at 4:42 pm GMT
    @Herald
    It's just an obvious typo, and is not in any way life threatening. No grammar lesson is required.

    apologies.
    I regret having posted the comment; my intent was to express that the text had been read carefully; that Dr. Giraldi’s work is supported and appreciated — that ‘we got your back.’

    Read More
    SolontoCroesus assured:
    "that Dr. Giraldi’s work is supported and appreciated — that ‘we got your back."

    Hi S2C,

    Since Russia apparently did not (wisely) retaliate for the Big 3 Western Zionist missile attack upon innocuous Syrian targets, I am beginning to wonder if President Basher Assad is assured at that Vladimir Putin really has his "back."

    Today, Paul Craig Roberts reported that Russia did not retaliate because their "boots on the ground" did not suffer casualties.

    Subsequently, Mr. Assad must (!) know where he stands with the Putin government and my greatest fear is that he's cooperating while trapped by west & east (semi-adverserial) Zionist billionaires who are in the difficult process of carving up Syria.

    Likewise, I am left wondering about Iran's Rouhani, and who assuredly has his "back."

    I know this comment is controversial, speculative, and I will remain at your "back" given a choice to not respond to this.

    Thanks S2C!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  58. anonymous[148] • Disclaimer says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:56 pm GMT
    @Anonymous

    Tel Aviv has long been feeding the propaganda line relating to why war with Syria and Iran are desirable. Gilad Erdan, who is Netanyahu’s deputy in Likud and serves as Public Security Minister, addressed the latest alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma, saying “The shocking attack shows the incredible international hypocrisy of the international community focusing on Israel confronting the terrorist organization Hamas that is sending civilians to our [border] fence, when dozens are being killed in Syria every day. It shows the need for strengthening the presence of Americans and other international forces, because without them the genocide we are seeing will only intensify.”
     
    Lol, Israel’s Shin Bet created Hamas to counter the PLO and secular leftist Arabs. They thought that having truculent zealots in the fray would scuttle any peace plans. Now they’re kvetching about Hamas. Pray that these monsters find the peace of Christ so we don’t have WWIII and a nuclear annihilation.

    Pray that these monsters find the peace of Christ

    Peace?!

    Given the white christian monsters who travel with Bibles on their murderous rampages across the world… pfft.

    Read More
    Peace?!

    Given the white christian monsters who travel with Bibles on their murderous rampages across the world… pfft.
     
    Carrying a Bible and calling yourself a Christian does not make you a Christian.
    Just like the fake Jews, they hide behind religion to get away with evil, and it has become pretty profitable too.

    You're welcome.
    April 17, 2018 at 4:59 pm GMT
    @NoseytheDuke
    This is a message that must be spread far and wide across America. It's clearly a job for David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez. What's that? They're too busy, you say?

    Both have already had their 8 minutes of fame as fascist tools.

  60. macilrae says:
    April 17, 2018 at 4:59 pm GMT • 100 Words

    And it is not so terribly hard to guess the origin of that intelligence alluded to by our leaders; intelligence needed to verify the White Helmets’ already so-convincing video; intelligence so secret that its nature and source could not be divulged.
    What, you didn’t guess? Let me give you a hint: “yellow cake”!

    Read More
    April 17, 2018 at 5:15 pm GMT
    @The Alarmist
    How about helping Israel if and only if an actual WMD hits one of their cities with clear and indisputable damage & mass casualties. Until then, they can fend for themselves.

    Help? Why?
    A young female knocks Ted Bundy into a snake pit you give a hand so that he can continue raping, butchering, killing?

  62. Wally says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:20 pm GMT
    @Anon
    Israel failed to sink USS Liberty, but Zionists did sink Truth in Journalism. Truth RIP.
    American Politics and Journalism are a sunken ship in which there's no honest soul left alive to speak truth to Jewish Power.

    Any power, without criticism, grows corrupt. This is why communist regimes all failed. It is why Nazi power went insane. No one to criticize Hitler.

    “It is why Nazi power went insane.”

    So how did ‘Nazi power go insane’?

    http://www.codoh.com

    Did Britain initiate both world wars?

    https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=10458

    Responsibility for WW2

    https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=7544

    Who started bombing civilians first:Germany or Great Britain

    https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=8172

    Operation Barbarossa Was A Preventive Attack

    https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=7999

    Read More
    April 17, 2018 at 5:24 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @The Alarmist
    How about helping Israel if and only if an actual WMD hits one of their cities with clear and indisputable damage & mass casualties. Until then, they can fend for themselves.

    Why help even then?
    They claim they can take care of themselves.

    Let them” fend for themselves” forever.

    The True Cost of Parasite Israel
    Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far beyond the official numbers.

    http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/

    Fighting Israel’s Wars
    How the United States military has become Zionized

    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/fighting-israels-wars/

    Pandering to Israel Has Got to Stop
    Pledges of loyalty to Israel are un-American

    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comments

    America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars

    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/americas-jews-are-driving-americas-wars/#comment-2012898

    http://www.codoh.com

  64. RobinG says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:26 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @hobo
    O/T: Thought this may be of interest to some.

    Israel advocacy groups demand questionable changes to Virginia textbooks...
    https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/israel-advocacy-groups-demand-questionable-changes-to-virginia-textbooks-reports-irmep-300630430.html

    A consortium of state and national Israel advocacy groups has sent a detailed set of requested changes to textbooks and teaching guides used in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

    Requested changes include:

    Deletion of references to Israel "occupying" territories captured during the 1967 Six-Day War and substituting "controlled." International conventions clearly outline the responsibility of occupying powers and the illegality of collective punishment and population transfers.

    Changes to maps to recognize Israel's declared "annexation" of East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. The U.S. and most other countries do not officially recognize Israeli annexation of either territory.

    Substitution of references to "occupied territories" to "captured areas."

    Substitution of references to "Jewish settlers" and "settlements" with "building of homes and communities."

    Deletion of a lesson reviewing a video documentary by Iranian-American religious studies scholar, author, producer and television host Reza Aslan.

    Deletion of an activity based on reading the biography and work of Palestinian legislator Hanan Ashrawi.

    Substitution of an editorial cartoon titled "The Mideast Peace Game Rules" with a cartoon of an Arab suicide terrorist holding a "Road Map to Peace" game hostage.


    California-based Institute for Curriculum Services (ICS) proposed changes were submitted to the Virginia Department of Education on February 28 on behalf of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, the Jewish Community Relations Committee (JCRC) of Richmond, and the JCRC of Tidewater.

    In a January webcast (YouTube video), ICS chief Aliza Craimer Elias claimed that "working behind the scenes" through state advocacy organizations ICS had successfully made more than 11,000 changes to U.S. textbooks.

    Publishers of the textbooks targeted for changes include National Geographic, Prentice Hall, Five Ponds Press, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and McGraw-Hill.
     
    History? -- we don't need no stinkin' history.

    This is how they roll.

    Thank you, and not O/T at all.

    Zionist brainwashing is the central problem. The film “Occupation of the American Mind” depicts the [successful] Jewish strategy to deceive Americans into their support of Israel.

    Purging the word ‘occupation’ from textbooks is significant in the propaganda war. It’s how they roll, indeed.

  65. bjondo says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:26 pm GMT
    @hobo
    O/T: Thought this may be of interest to some.

    Israel advocacy groups demand questionable changes to Virginia textbooks...
    https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/israel-advocacy-groups-demand-questionable-changes-to-virginia-textbooks-reports-irmep-300630430.html

    A consortium of state and national Israel advocacy groups has sent a detailed set of requested changes to textbooks and teaching guides used in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

    Requested changes include:

    Deletion of references to Israel "occupying" territories captured during the 1967 Six-Day War and substituting "controlled." International conventions clearly outline the responsibility of occupying powers and the illegality of collective punishment and population transfers.

    Changes to maps to recognize Israel's declared "annexation" of East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. The U.S. and most other countries do not officially recognize Israeli annexation of either territory.

    Substitution of references to "occupied territories" to "captured areas."

    Substitution of references to "Jewish settlers" and "settlements" with "building of homes and communities."

    Deletion of a lesson reviewing a video documentary by Iranian-American religious studies scholar, author, producer and television host Reza Aslan.

    Deletion of an activity based on reading the biography and work of Palestinian legislator Hanan Ashrawi.

    Substitution of an editorial cartoon titled "The Mideast Peace Game Rules" with a cartoon of an Arab suicide terrorist holding a "Road Map to Peace" game hostage.


    California-based Institute for Curriculum Services (ICS) proposed changes were submitted to the Virginia Department of Education on February 28 on behalf of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, the Jewish Community Relations Committee (JCRC) of Richmond, and the JCRC of Tidewater.

    In a January webcast (YouTube video), ICS chief Aliza Craimer Elias claimed that "working behind the scenes" through state advocacy organizations ICS had successfully made more than 11,000 changes to U.S. textbooks.

    Publishers of the textbooks targeted for changes include National Geographic, Prentice Hall, Five Ponds Press, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and McGraw-Hill.
     
    History? -- we don't need no stinkin' history.

    This is how they roll.

    Don’t need history. Don’t need culture. Don’t need facts. Don’t need news. Don’t need truth.

    We only need what is acceptable to Jew.

    Flowing with the NYT motto: “Only That Which is Acceptable to Jew.”

  66. Svigor says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:30 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Ben_C, are you a typical real American? The amazing thing is that more [foreigners] don’t hate you. Not a whiff of ethics or morality. Not the slightest concern for the victims of Israeli malice. Just no appetite for putting your boots on the ground.

    Maybe you’re just not a very good writer. Maybe you didn’t think how self-centered and callous you might sound. Maybe you’d like to give it another shot, or is this your real ugliness?

    I don’t like virtue-signaling over the Jews’ victims, either. I’m a bit busy worrying about the genocide Jews are perpetrating against Whites; a genocide the Arabs endorse, and Israel’s critics ignore.

    So, pretty much a big “fuck you” right back atcha.

  67. GourmetDan says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:31 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @mark green
    Sadly, Trump ('Make America Great Again') has been captured by the Israelis. Quit coup. No announcement. But America comes in second now. These are political realities.

    In order to govern, Trump realized that he must please The Lobby first. It's that simple.

    The Zions control the Fourth Estate (all of mainstream mass media), the dominant think tanks, both houses of Congress, our schools, our libraries, as well as both political Parties, which includes the Israel-friendly, liberal left as well as the neocon right. That's just about everything. Oh yeah, the banks. Don't forget the money.

    This is a dire situation.

    Foremost American value: is it good for the Jews?

  68. Moi says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:33 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @geokat62

    Bomb Syria? Sure. After all, it’s good for Israel.
     
    Philip Giraldi’s Truth Entry #512.

    Keep shining the light, Phil. I can actually see the Night Flower starting to wilt.

    An excellent article by PG, but his title implies–incorrectly–that the Israeli tail is wagging the US dog. When it comes to ME region policy (same goes for the US financial, entertainment/media), make no mistake, Israel is the dog wagging his American tail. When it wants something, Israel tells the US what it must do, and we hop to it.

    Something else I’ve noticed, and happened again with our recent attack on Syria, is that while there always are a disproportionately large number of Jewish experts, analysts, reporters on TV, there presence seems to grow whenever something happens in the ME region. If there are four panel guests, odds are good that perhaps as many as three (or at least two) will be Jewish.

    Also, there is no such thing as the Israeli-Palestinian “conflict”–it is Israeli OCCUPATION and STRANGULATION of Palestine.

  69. Moi says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:36 pm GMT
    @Greg Bacon
    Trump is fully on board with damn near anything Israel wants done in the ME, which will bring tears to his die-hard fans, who thought they were getting someone who was going to MAGA and stop these wasteful, illegal, idiotic 'Wars for Wall Street and Israel.'

    Trump was selected to be POTUS since the washed out whore Hillary had too much baggage. With Trump they had the ideal con artist who could and has gotten away with murder, with many more to come, but only if they're non-Jews, or as were called GOYIM.

    Trump reminds me of a deranged serial killer, the one who keeps taunting police with clues about his next victim.

    Sounds like our very own Deplorable Don.

  70. anon[207] • Disclaimer says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:56 pm GMT
    @SolontoCroesus
    Phil Giraldi, Unz's own Muhammad Ali, more like a bee than a butterfly.
    Keep punching, Phil, the blows are stinging.

    nb. "Bombing the Syrian government hasn’t make the U.S. or any other country more secure, and it will likely weaken President Bashar al-Assad just enough to prolong Syria’s civil war and add to the suffering of the civilian population. "

    "doesn't make" or "hasn't made" ?

    Only the small minded pick on grammatical errors. They’re always the ones missing the forest for the trees.

    Thank you for your support, anon #207.

    now FO
  71. anon[207] • Disclaimer says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:00 pm GMT
    @Ben_C
    This war has gone on long enough.

    I don't think the American people are on board with putting hundreds of thousands of "boots on the ground" in Syria to take out Assad...which is what it would take to complete such an "operation" of 'taking out Assad'.

    I know the Israelis aren't publicly willing to put "boots on the ground"...for virtually anything outside of Gaza, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.

    How many Israeli "boots" were officially "on the ground" in Iraq?

    Going to war with Syria is not going to be easy. This would be a lot worse than Iraq...it would even be worse than Vietnam. This kind of "operation" would not only be catastrophic for the US, the American people, and the US economy, it could literally lead to a WWIII type situation.

    I just hope the American people aren't that gullible and stupid.

    I just hope the American people aren’t that gullible and stupid.

    We are not. That’s why we voted for Trump, who promised no more wars on the campaign trail, then turned around and sold us out to the Jews.

  72. ChuckOrloski says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:07 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    apologies.
    I regret having posted the comment; my intent was to express that the text had been read carefully; that Dr. Giraldi's work is supported and appreciated -- that 'we got your back.'

    SolontoCroesus assured:
    “that Dr. Giraldi’s work is supported and appreciated — that ‘we got your back.”

    Hi S2C,

    Since Russia apparently did not (wisely) retaliate for the Big 3 Western Zionist missile attack upon innocuous Syrian targets, I am beginning to wonder if President Basher Assad is assured at that Vladimir Putin really has his “back.”

    Today, Paul Craig Roberts reported that Russia did not retaliate because their “boots on the ground” did not suffer casualties.

    Subsequently, Mr. Assad must (!) know where he stands with the Putin government and my greatest fear is that he’s cooperating while trapped by west & east (semi-adverserial) Zionist billionaires who are in the difficult process of carving up Syria.

    Likewise, I am left wondering about Iran’s Rouhani, and who assuredly has his “back.”

    I know this comment is controversial, speculative, and I will remain at your “back” given a choice to not respond to this.

    Thanks S2C!

    Might be another way of thinking about it, Chuck;

    1. Apparently there was an agreement, or at least a negotiation between ZUSA and Russia that stipulated that Russia would NOT retaliate UNLESS its personnel were hit. Penultimately, Putin is defending Russia's interests and a principle -- of sovereignty, not Assad-qua-Assad.

    2. If Russia had done Syria's fighting for Syria, Assad's fighters would look like mewling puking babes. They had to prove their stuff. Not a bad idea.

    3. Nevertheless, one assumes papa Russia was in the background if things got out of hand.

    4. If Russia had acted, the entire situation could have escalated way too fast, way too dangerously.

    5. I worry more about Putin abandoning Iran to the tender mercies of the Israeli killers, er, most moral IAF.

    6. In the end, and even among states that I consider to be acting out of some sense of justice (Russia, Iran, Hezbollah), it's still every man for himself and the devil take the hindmost.

    7. Michael Jones repeats that "God is more powerful than the forces of history," and I'd like to believe that, but Jones also has some cockamamie ideas about evolution and about NSDAP Germany which was obliterated by the godless-ones and Germany/Europe is still suffering those travails, so maybe Jones is pushing bulpuckie? Maybe his god has a different timeline than my own? (If it doesn't affect my life or my children's, why would I care, hmm god?)
  73. anon[207] • Disclaimer says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:08 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @mark green
    That’s not all. They also control the judiciary — most lawyers, prosecutors and judges are Jews, as well as Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and our entire education system from pre K-PhD, as legislators, administrators and educators.

    But then how many are they?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  74. Samual says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:16 pm GMT • 500 Words
    @Jon Baptist
    Whose wars? It's the wars wanted by a large portion of Rabbis and the individuals that follow them. In the video below, there are multiple "teachers" emphatically stating that their ideology and goal is to induce wars between Christians and Muslims so that they will destroy each other. Their end game is control of the world. They literally admit to wanting global mass murder. This explains everything that is going on right now in Syria and the destruction of Christian culture in the Americas and Europe. One should take the words of these Rabbis seriously because Netanyahu surely does. There is nothing more they want than to have Russian Christians engaging in a massive war against European and American Christians. Eventually throw the Chinese in there too because they are also not of the "chosen."
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rtrR__ar6g
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHBiT6eJaQQ
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrtuBas3Ipw

    Why do Western Nations support the ORIGINAL nazis?

    [MORE]

    They worship a Tribal WAR GOD …..
    They instigated the Roman pogroms against the first Christians.
    They instigated Muslims to attack peaceful Christian pilgrims to the Holy Land which lead to the Crusades..
    They engineered the Ukrainian HOLOMODOR, a HOLOCAUST of 60millions of Christians..
    Dump the YOKE of “WWII guilt” ……. Jews are conducting TWO genocides RIGHT NOW
    Jews secretly instigate and aggravate the genocidal muslum invasion of Christian Europe
    and we are witnessing the SECOND, slow motion, Israeli holocaust of the People of Palestine..
    The Canaanites/Amorites/Philistines/Midianites/PALESTINIANS were in PALESTINE long before ABRAHAM passed through from Babylon/Ur ……Israel’s “claim” to Palestine is based entirely on War Crimes and GENOCIDE.

    For 70+ years scorn and guilt has been used to destroy Western Christianity by the very people who ORIGINATED genocide.
    “The Holocaust is the Holy Grail of white guilt.”
    The Jews BRAG about and SELF DOCUMENT THEIR “holocausting” others and then “PLACE A YOKE” on Gentiles for SUPPOSEDLY doing the exact same thing to them.
    Everything they claim the nazis did is an EXACT COPY of their own self-recorded acts/history..
    Deuteronomy 7:16, 20:16 “And thou shalt consume all the peoples which the Lord thy God shall deliver unto thee; thine eye shall not pity them…thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth.”

    KILL THE SICK and CRIPPLED
    Numbers c.5 v.2-4
    KILL HOMOSEXUALS & UNDESIRABLES
    Leviticus c.20 v.13 well, really the whole chapter
    KILL ALL DISSIDENTS:
    Exodus c.32 v.27
    Numbers c.11 v.1-2
    Numbers c.16 all
    Numbers c.21 v.5-6
    Numbers v.26 v.10
    KILL anyone who engages in “DIVERSITY” or “INTEGRATION”
    Numbers v25 v.4-8
    Deuteronomy c.14 v.2
    DEHUMANIZE and then EXTERMINATE ALL NON-MEMBERS:
    SEXUALLY ENSLAVE any females “who have not KNOWN a man”
    a very brief selection, many more in THEIR book.
    Numbers c.21 v.03 Canaanites
    Numbers c.21 v.24 Amorites
    Numbers c.21 v.33-35 Bashan
    Numbers c.31 all Midianites
    Numbers c.32 v. more Amorites
    Deuteronomy c.2 v.34 People of Heshbon
    Deuteronomy c.3 v.6 really the whole chapter. threescore cities
    Joshua c.12 A list of victims of Israeli GENOCIDE
    OCCUPY YOUR VICTIM’S DWELLINGS/LAND
    Numbers c.21 v.25
    Numbers c.32 v.39
    Numbers c.33 v.53
    (just to name a FEW)
    GENOCIDE CODIFIED IN THEIR RELIGION
    Numbers c.33 v.31-34
    Deuteronomy c.7 v.2
    Deuteronomy c.12 v.28-30
    Deuteronomy c.20 v.11-16
    TERRORISM CODIFIED IN THEIR RELIGION
    Deuteronomy c.2 v.2
    Deuteronomy c.7 v.1
    Jews SELF-anointed “The CHOSEN People of GOD”
    Nazis SELF-anointed “The CHOSEN People of GENETICS”.
    TODAY Israel states that it is creating “A PURE Jewish State”
    YESTERDAY the Nazis were creating “A PURE German State”
    Israel a SOCIALIST state.
    Nazis a SOCIALIST state.
    And they utterly destroyed all that was in the city, both man and woman, young and old, and ox, and sheep, and ass, with the edge of the sword . . . (Joshua 6:21)
    For modern day reinforcement of these “rules” research/google “the KINGS TORAH”

  75. smellyoilandgas.com says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:18 pm GMT • 400 Words
    @Ben_C
    This war has gone on long enough.

    I don't think the American people are on board with putting hundreds of thousands of "boots on the ground" in Syria to take out Assad...which is what it would take to complete such an "operation" of 'taking out Assad'.

    I know the Israelis aren't publicly willing to put "boots on the ground"...for virtually anything outside of Gaza, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.

    How many Israeli "boots" were officially "on the ground" in Iraq?

    Going to war with Syria is not going to be easy. This would be a lot worse than Iraq...it would even be worse than Vietnam. This kind of "operation" would not only be catastrophic for the US, the American people, and the US economy, it could literally lead to a WWIII type situation.

    I just hope the American people aren't that gullible and stupid.

    America is not at war with Syria or for that matter with any nation state as far as I know? .. It is suggested that the USA will try to protect the business interest of certain USA favored business enterprises in foreign lands, and it has been alleged that the USA may be offering access to its military technology, military personnel and advanced military contractors for hire to outside third parties, and that global political interests may be selling and brokering USA forces to foreigner interests for hire?

    It is suggested that someone is paying for abusive, intrusive force to be delivered against the assets and people who stand in the way taking the oil production and high quality research and long standing successful business enterprises conducted in Syria by Syrians and may even be seeking to privatize the public services into private external to Syria owned business enterprises (presumably because the leader of the government of Syria [Assad] has succeeded at managing Syria government support of business and Syria personal interest to the satisfaction of Syrians Assad has lead a government which has frustrated those seeking to take from Syria; apparently Assad could not be bought off, and Assad seems to have no resisted corrupt external interest so far)? The USA may be at war with Syria, but I know of no declaration of war by the 525 people who collectively comprise the US Congress? Without their declaration, the USA cannot be at war. But is it possible for the USA to be in business of selling or brokering its military capabilities for hire without congressional approval?

    There is a considerable difference between the USA and the American people the USA governs.
    Many Americans don’t know where Syria is, fewer still are aware of who Assad is and fewer still
    understand the geography, natural resources, and strategic position that describes valuable attributes
    that make the resources and geography a target for foreign to Syria interest and fewer still understand
    or condone the activities of their own USA government (since nearly everything is conducted in secret they only know what they have been allowed to hear).

  76. hobo says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:22 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    Dr. Giraldi wrote:

    . . . even though those demanding war are pretty much the same people with the same names including Podhoretz, Krauthammer, Kristol, Kagan, Brooks and Boot, . . .
     
    True enough, but not the whole story.

    Jews are raising up a whole new generation to carry on the subversion of USA (and other nations).

    Following one strand of that tangled web:
    On Apr 5, 2018 Michael Pregent moderated a panel at Hudson Institute to discuss the future of JCPOA. Panelists included grisly eminence Michael Ledeen, Michaela Dodge, Richard Goldberg, and Oubai Shahbandar.
    https://www.hudson.org/events/1539-the-future-of-the-jcpoa-implications-for-the-u-s-its-allies-and-adversaries42018

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=906&v=v9vXSvjiWaI

    Pregent makes the rounds of anti-Iran anti-Muslim venues in DC, including appearances at a small Catholic-linked outfit in McLean, VA, the Westminster Institute. http://www.westminster-institute.org/events/

    Of most interest here are Dodge and Goldberg: both are under 40. Dodge, who appeared to be with child, is an unabashed, holocaust-blinkered Russophobic zionist ideologue, an unpleasant combination in someone preparing for motherhood.

    Goldberg has what appears to have had extensive professional experiences for one so young. His present gig as a colleague of Ledeen's at Foundation for Defense of Democracy seems to be a come-down --

    "Goldberg serves as a Navy Reserve Intelligence Officer holding the rank of Lieutenant. In 2011, he deployed to Afghanistan as the senior intelligence officer for an electronic attack squadron where he planned and coordinated more than 200 air combat missions. Richard said serving our nation in uniform has been the greatest honor of his life.

    "When I was in Afghanistan, I remember pausing for a moment to look up at the Hindu Kush mountains and thinking to myself, how did a nice Jewish boy from Skokie end up here?" he said. "As the Jewish lay leader for our base, I had the opportunity to lead Yom Kippur services while the chaplain visited another base. For those familiar with the 'Unetaneh Tokef' prayer, the words take on a whole new meaning in the middle of a war zone."
     
    THEN,

    From 2004-2014, he worked on Capitol Hill, serving as deputy chief of staff and senior foreign policy adviser to former U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk of Illinois. From 2015-2017, he served as deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs and later chief of staff for Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.
     
    In each of his positions in Illinois or US government, Goldberg lists as his significant accomplishments measures that benefit Israel by punishing Iran or other states that might curb Israel's expansionist and murderous ambitions.

    In US House of Representatives:
    --> Goldberg spearheaded oversight initiatives related to U.S. assistance to the Palestinian Authority, UNRWA, Lebanon, Egypt and UN peacekeeping in southern Lebanon.
    --> Goldberg was instrumental in the deployment of a U.S. missile defense radar to the Negev Desert – the first-ever full-time deployment of U.S. forces in Israel.

    In US Senate:
    --> Goldberg was a leading architect of the toughest sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

    --> Goldberg was the lead Republican negotiator for three rounds of sanctions targeting the Central Bank of Iran, the SWIFT financial messaging service and entire sectors of the Iranian economy.
    --> Goldberg drafted and negotiated legislation promoting human rights and democracy in Iran, including sanctions targeting entities that provide the Iranian regime with the tools of repression. His Iran sanctions work was featured in the book “The Iran Wars.”

    In Illinois governor's office:
    --> Goldberg spearheaded the first-ever state legislation to divest public pension funds from companies engaged in boycotts of Israel, which sparked a nationwide initiative in state capitols around America. https://will.illinois.edu/news/story/proxy-wars-meet-the-rauner-aide-driving-democrats-crazy

    Don't know much about Michaela Dodge's background, but Goldberg is a graduate of Schechter Jewish Day School, a network of Jewish-run primary and secondary schools in the US whose website boasts first and foremost, support for and loyalty to Israel. https://schechter.schoolforms.org

    ----
    After watching most of the truly scary first video Jon Baptist posted at #8 http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/whose-wars/#comment-2291697 , the realization that Jews have networks all over the USA to raise up and put in position contra-American, pro-Israel ideologues like Goldberg; simultaneously further eroding American taxpayer-supported schools (as well as private schools, btw: my Catholic high school is now fully on board with Jewish-produced "holocaust education") by censoring taxpayer-supported public school textbooks --
    http://www.israellobby.org/ICS/default.asp
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNaecm9LyR0&feature=youtu.be

    promoting, even legislating for "holocaust education" in US public schools


    Maloney Hopes to Increase & Better Holocaust Education Across US
    https://maloney.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/maloney-hopes-to-increase-better-holocaust-education-across-us

    (wtf is going on with you Irishmen, btw)

    SC

    My posting @37 is in reference to the latest foray by ICS to whitewash history. As this zionization of schools continues unabated, being but one thread of a multifaceted assault by jewish power, it brings to mind a quote attributed to an aide of Karl Rove in reference to the ‘reality-based community’:

    “‘That’s not the way the world really works anymore,’ …’We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality—judiciously, as you will—we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors…and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do’.

    It seems this is an apt description of the current state of affairs vis-a-vis jewish power. We are studying what they do while they are creating ‘new realities’.

    Great observation, but with this little difference: ICS is dealing in SURreality.

    How are we going to change this?

    Write a bunch of pamphlets and leave them in church pews, community college cafeterias, other places teens hang out??
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  77. actually, says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:30 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    California congressman John Garamendi on C Span this morning, complained that Trump failed to ask Congress before bombing Syria.
    "If he had, Congress would have approved in less than a day, by nearly 100%."

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?444150-3/washington-journal-representative-john-garamendi-d-ca-discusses-us-military-action-syria

    Garamendi seems either persuaded or unconcerned that no solid evidence links Assad to the alleged chemical attacks; he "don't need no stinkin' evidence, Assad done it."

    But the most intriguing thing he said was that "Nikki Haley made certain declarations at the UN, and Trump contradicted them!"

    --
    Bob Corker will introduce a bill that will give the president authority to engage in military action, constrained by the requirement that it be renewed by Congress every four years.

    NOTE THAT this is different from a DECLARATION of war; an AUMF is actually an abrogation of Congress's responsibility.

    One would think that a genuine, congressionally-debated resolution to declare war would work step-wise through classic, liberal standards for Just War:


    Having just cause,
    Being a last resort,
    Being declared by a proper authority,
    Possessing right intention,
    Having a reasonable chance of success, and
    the End being proportional to the means used.
    http://www.iep.utm.edu/justwar/
     

    Congress doesn’t declare war in accordance with theory or philosophy or tradition. They declare war in accordance with law. Specifically, Congress must act in compliance with the supreme law of the land. The relevant legal authority is The UN Charter.

    The UN Charter is supreme law of the land under Constitution Article VI Clause 2, equivalent to federal statute under the Supreme Court’s The Paquete Habana decision. The binding legal constraints are UN Charter Articles 2(4) and 51. That means the US may use strictly proportional and necessary force only in individual or collective self defense, only with UNSC authorization and under UNSC supervision by putting its forces at the disposal of the UNSC. There is no provision for withdrawal from the UN Charter. Congress has agreed that it cannot amend that law.

    Just war is Brennan’s attempt to end-run the law. Brennan pushed it when he was trying to disguise his sub rosa conversion to Islam by having his domesticated Mockingbird journalists compare him to a priest. That made him seem sort of Catholic because he gets to drop the names of saints like Augustine and Thomas Aquinas. But just war is bullshit. It’s CIA doubletalk.

    Read More
    Look, not a single war the US engaged in since early sixties was legal in any sense of that word. Quite naturally, no US aggression was ever approved by the UN, and the last time Congress officially declared war was in WWII.
    , @SolontoCroesus
    I'll grant that Congress declares war as you explained in para. 1 & 2.

    (My point stands that an AUMF is an abrogation of Congress's responsibility).

    It's been awhile, but I recall watching hours and hours of the congressional debate that produced the initial AUMF; I recall that some argument John Warner, then Sen. from Virginia made (I don't remember what compelling thing he said).

    In my view, the thought process that informs the debate undertaken as part of the decision making process would, or should, consider Just War Theory.

    I have no idea what your reference to Brennan is all about, but him being an Irishman and Irish Catholics being the zionist toadies in Roman robes that they are, I put nothing past them: the Irish made their bones in USA by killing off those few Germans that the Russians left standing, which allowed the Irish to walk home with booty and a false sense of being the greatest generation.

    I don't buy the assertion that Just War Theory is "CIA double-talk - bullshit." It's been around for a lot longer than the CIA. I've heard/read John Yoo's arguments against JWT, and Mary Ellen O'Connell of Notre Dame (oops) arguments in support of JWT, and find O'Connell more persuasive.

    I'm royally pissed that the Roman Catholic hierarchy is not weighing in with some integrity in the national and international crisis we are in. The only scholarly acclaim I ever won was a 3rd grade spelling bee -- I'm still a pretty good speller, and I can spell, and smell, p-u-s-i-l-l-a-n-i-m-i-t-y when it is in the air.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  78. ChuckOrloski says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:41 pm GMT
    @Biff

    I just hope the American people aren’t that gullible and stupid.
     
    Sorry Charlie

    Hi Biff,

    From the chicken of the Red Sea… CENSORSHIP, below.

    https://www.timesofisrael.com/zoa-says-it-stopped-anti-semitic-al-jazeera-reports-on-us-jewish-lobby/

    "From the chicken of the Red Sea… CENSORSHIP, below.
    https://www.timesofisrael.com/zoa-says-it-stopped-anti-semitic-al-jazeera-reports-on-us-jewish-lobby/"


    Funny thing is, they've probably brought more publicity to the documentary by fighting it than it would have gotten just being released by Al Jazerra...

    High IQ once again, just can't fix stoopid.
    Can't they see how literally every Anti-American thing they do, fighting freedom, backfires on them?

    Oh well, what do I know? I'm just a pea brain low IQ gentile....

    The Zionist Project 4. Puppet Masters - America's Last Regime Change

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiUmFAoICFg

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  79. Anon[425] • Disclaimer says: • Website
    April 17, 2018 at 6:47 pm GMT

    Tulsi against the odds

    https://www.sott.net/article/354639-How-the-USA-armed-terrorists-in-Syria

    Tulsi for prez in 2020 or vice prez if Rand can be prez.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  80. SolontoCroesus says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:51 pm GMT
    @anon
    Only the small minded pick on grammatical errors. They're always the ones missing the forest for the trees.

    Thank you for your support, anon #207.

    now FO

  81. SolontoCroesus says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:05 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @ChuckOrloski
    SolontoCroesus assured:
    "that Dr. Giraldi’s work is supported and appreciated — that ‘we got your back."

    Hi S2C,

    Since Russia apparently did not (wisely) retaliate for the Big 3 Western Zionist missile attack upon innocuous Syrian targets, I am beginning to wonder if President Basher Assad is assured at that Vladimir Putin really has his "back."

    Today, Paul Craig Roberts reported that Russia did not retaliate because their "boots on the ground" did not suffer casualties.

    Subsequently, Mr. Assad must (!) know where he stands with the Putin government and my greatest fear is that he's cooperating while trapped by west & east (semi-adverserial) Zionist billionaires who are in the difficult process of carving up Syria.

    Likewise, I am left wondering about Iran's Rouhani, and who assuredly has his "back."

    I know this comment is controversial, speculative, and I will remain at your "back" given a choice to not respond to this.

    Thanks S2C!

    Might be another way of thinking about it, Chuck;

    1. Apparently there was an agreement, or at least a negotiation between ZUSA and Russia that stipulated that Russia would NOT retaliate UNLESS its personnel were hit. Penultimately, Putin is defending Russia’s interests and a principle — of sovereignty, not Assad-qua-Assad.

    2. If Russia had done Syria’s fighting for Syria, Assad’s fighters would look like mewling puking babes. They had to prove their stuff. Not a bad idea.

    3. Nevertheless, one assumes papa Russia was in the background if things got out of hand.

    4. If Russia had acted, the entire situation could have escalated way too fast, way too dangerously.

    5. I worry more about Putin abandoning Iran to the tender mercies of the Israeli killers, er, most moral IAF.

    6. In the end, and even among states that I consider to be acting out of some sense of justice (Russia, Iran, Hezbollah), it’s still every man for himself and the devil take the hindmost.

    7. Michael Jones repeats that “God is more powerful than the forces of history,” and I’d like to believe that, but Jones also has some cockamamie ideas about evolution and about NSDAP Germany which was obliterated by the godless-ones and Germany/Europe is still suffering those travails, so maybe Jones is pushing bulpuckie? Maybe his god has a different timeline than my own? (If it doesn’t affect my life or my children’s, why would I care, hmm god?)

    SolontoCroesus reflected and wrote powerfully from the hip & heart:
    "6. In the end, and even among states that I consider to be acting out of some sense of justice (Russia, Iran, Hezbollah), it's still everyman for himself and the devil take the hindmost."

    Hi S2C,

    The Syrian population is among the world's fiercest opponents of Jewish Zionism.

    Not surprisingly, the CIA/Mossad/M16 have to work overtime to get inside Syria for gathering (critical) on-the-ground intelligence and implementation of regime destabilization.

    President Assad is highly educated and is hitched to an attractive Western gal. In London, he studied ophthalmology and he got to "rub elbows" with Tony Blair as Iraq was unmercifully crushed and dispatched into a divided Stone Age condition.

    Subsequently, at this mad impasse on a Damascus road to WW III, I take ever more seriously your plain spoken words, "it’s still every man for himself and the devil take the hindmost."

    The Big 3 Western Zionist powers at minimum want Syria balkanized and they take their Greater Israel share. And Russia prefers not having to abandon it's military position on the Mediterranean Sea.

    Statecraft-astute President Basher Assad knows such is the relentless Zio Process underway.

    ZUS is not yet inclined to shock & awe (liberate) Damascus, because Trump's Jewish Neoconservatives know American troops would be needed for occupation, and throughout Syria, they'd be unwelcomed as Zionist occupiers.

    At present, it's impossible for me to forget that, especially among the wealthy & powerful adversarial Middle East "animals," things REALLY come down to "it's every man for himself and the devil take the hindmost."

    As Zio-Caesars Trump/Netanyahu, May, and Macron pursue the "hindmost," I truly hope President Assad gives the better part unto Allah / God.

    Thanks for the exchange, S2C.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  82. AnonFromTN says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:14 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @actually,
    Congress doesn't declare war in accordance with theory or philosophy or tradition. They declare war in accordance with law. Specifically, Congress must act in compliance with the supreme law of the land. The relevant legal authority is The UN Charter.

    The UN Charter is supreme law of the land under Constitution Article VI Clause 2, equivalent to federal statute under the Supreme Court's The Paquete Habana decision. The binding legal constraints are UN Charter Articles 2(4) and 51. That means the US may use strictly proportional and necessary force only in individual or collective self defense, only with UNSC authorization and under UNSC supervision by putting its forces at the disposal of the UNSC. There is no provision for withdrawal from the UN Charter. Congress has agreed that it cannot amend that law.

    Just war is Brennan's attempt to end-run the law. Brennan pushed it when he was trying to disguise his sub rosa conversion to Islam by having his domesticated Mockingbird journalists compare him to a priest. That made him seem sort of Catholic because he gets to drop the names of saints like Augustine and Thomas Aquinas. But just war is bullshit. It's CIA doubletalk.

    Look, not a single war the US engaged in since early sixties was legal in any sense of that word. Quite naturally, no US aggression was ever approved by the UN, and the last time Congress officially declared war was in WWII.

  83. TT says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:22 pm GMT
    @Brabantian
    The elephant in the room not discussed above, is the huge support for Israel by Russia as well, in fact a 'Russo-Zionist' axis -

    To modify the favoured phrase of Unz writer Andrei ‘The Saker’ Raevsky, with his in fact false claims that Vladimir Putin is fighting 'Anglo-Zionism'

    Whilst Israel continues to bomb and attack Syrian territory in league with US-UK-France, killing Russia's Iranian allies ... Putin makes a new tech deal with Israel's Viber as the official Russia gov choice company for 'safe' communication - LOL - whilst Putin crushes and blocks a Russian-founded IT rival to WhatsApp, Telegram, to make room for Putin's Israeli friends

    About 20% of those Israeli soldiers shooting Palestinian children and protestors, are essentially Russians, many of them Christian Orthodox with an alleged 'Jewish ancestor' ... no big objections from Putin about the Russians involved in the massacre of Palestinians, imported by Israel in the 1990s to be Israel's military 'tough guys', rougher than the now-soft Tel Aviv Israeli 'soyboys'

    In Russia, Putin has sponsored the Mossad-tied Chabad wing of Jewish religious life, helping push aside the old non-Zionist religious Jews, as Israel Shamir has noted ... Shamir and Anatoly Karlin both indicating they are 'puzzled' by these and similar actions

    The pro-Putin faker 'the Saker' is actually trying to distract us from what appears to be more truly an Anglo-Russo-Zionist cabal, playing both 'sides' of what is a very bloody game

    As indeed it always was, a game of the 'Best Enemy Money Can Buy' as Antony Sutton showed was true of the old Soviet Union, getting US tech transferred to it thru Israel and other conduits, in the 1950s-60s-70s

    Western stooge Yeltsin appointed Putin ... It was perhaps Putin's mission to build Russia up - so it could be the nation-state 'enemy' again ... Despite all the alleged 'threats' from the West, Putin and Russian media even today, still pull their punches on a wide variety of key matters, from the crimes of Nato to the crimes of Israel ... Israel bombs Syria and kills Syrians and Iranians, and Putin then makes a security-endangering tech deal with the Israeli bombers ... that is ultra-key data to grok for anyone trying to understand the world today

    Vladimir Putin and 'Putin's rabbi', Berel Lazar of Chabad
    https://www.telesurtv.net/__export/1406828357246/sites/telesur/img/multimedia/2014/07/31/vladimir_putin_rabino_rusos.jpg

    Your attempt to explain Putin inaction against Israel attacks make sense. But why would then Putin intervened Syria war when its part of Israel’s Greater Kingdom project?

    So what’s actually in Putin’s mind? Is he really fear of Israel? for what?

    So what’s actually in Putin’s mind? Is he really fear of Israel? for what?

    The key issue isn't what Putin is for. It is what he can't be against.

    He is for Syrian victory. But he can't be against Israeli interests. That puts him in a bind.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  84. SolontoCroesus says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:24 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @actually,
    Congress doesn't declare war in accordance with theory or philosophy or tradition. They declare war in accordance with law. Specifically, Congress must act in compliance with the supreme law of the land. The relevant legal authority is The UN Charter.

    The UN Charter is supreme law of the land under Constitution Article VI Clause 2, equivalent to federal statute under the Supreme Court's The Paquete Habana decision. The binding legal constraints are UN Charter Articles 2(4) and 51. That means the US may use strictly proportional and necessary force only in individual or collective self defense, only with UNSC authorization and under UNSC supervision by putting its forces at the disposal of the UNSC. There is no provision for withdrawal from the UN Charter. Congress has agreed that it cannot amend that law.

    Just war is Brennan's attempt to end-run the law. Brennan pushed it when he was trying to disguise his sub rosa conversion to Islam by having his domesticated Mockingbird journalists compare him to a priest. That made him seem sort of Catholic because he gets to drop the names of saints like Augustine and Thomas Aquinas. But just war is bullshit. It's CIA doubletalk.

    I’ll grant that Congress declares war as you explained in para. 1 & 2.

    (My point stands that an AUMF is an abrogation of Congress’s responsibility).

    It’s been awhile, but I recall watching hours and hours of the congressional debate that produced the initial AUMF; I recall that some argument John Warner, then Sen. from Virginia made (I don’t remember what compelling thing he said).

    In my view, the thought process that informs the debate undertaken as part of the decision making process would, or should, consider Just War Theory.

    I have no idea what your reference to Brennan is all about, but him being an Irishman and Irish Catholics being the zionist toadies in Roman robes that they are, I put nothing past them: the Irish made their bones in USA by killing off those few Germans that the Russians left standing, which allowed the Irish to walk home with booty and a false sense of being the greatest generation.

    I don’t buy the assertion that Just War Theory is “CIA double-talk – bullshit.” It’s been around for a lot longer than the CIA. I’ve heard/read John Yoo’s arguments against JWT, and Mary Ellen O’Connell of Notre Dame (oops) arguments in support of JWT, and find O’Connell more persuasive.

    I’m royally pissed that the Roman Catholic hierarchy is not weighing in with some integrity in the national and international crisis we are in. The only scholarly acclaim I ever won was a 3rd grade spelling bee — I’m still a pretty good speller, and I can spell, and smell, p-u-s-i-l-l-a-n-i-m-i-t-y when it is in the air.

    S2C,

    “…him [Brennan] being an Irishman and Irish Catholics being the zionist toadies in Roman robes that they are, I put nothing past them…”
     
    Antonin Scalia and Samuel Alito aren’t “Zionist toadies in Roman robes”? Please post their dissent on Iraq, Abu Ghraib, Yoo’s Torture Memo, etc. Anything vaguely anti-Zionist will do.

    “…the Irish made their bones in USA by killing off those few Germans that the Russians left standing, which allowed the Irish to walk home with booty and a false sense of being the greatest generation.”
     
    Most Irish arrived in the US a century before WW2. They “made their bones in USA” long before helping defeat the Axis.

    Lamenting dead Germans again? Sad indeed. Blame Benny Mussolini. He dragged poor Dolf into failed campaign after failed campaign. Fatally overextended the Führer. Wolfram Freiherr von Richthofen, coordinating aerial efforts in Spain ‘37 presciently noted “each Italian performance is utterly untrustworthy…and these are supposed to be our allies!”

    Richthofen, attached to the Benny’s Air Force 1929-32, was well schooled in General Giulio Douhet’s innovative incendiary bombing theories (‘Command of The Air’ pub. 1921). Used them at Guernica 26 Apr ’37 and destroyed 70% of the town (same percentage as Hiroshima and Nagasaki). Brits and Yanks followed Douhet’s playbook at Dresden eight years later.

    Forget the Irish. There should be a memorial thanking Italians for defeating Nazi Germany.

    “I’m royally pissed that the Roman Catholic hierarchy is not weighing in with some integrity in the national and international crisis we are in…”
     
    Try J. Bryan Hehir or James Carroll. Irish-American RCs. Sorry.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  85. anon[207] • Disclaimer says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:31 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Anon
    I think the Inclusion of Russia in the equation -- as well as animus against Hungary and Poland -- suggests that Israel is not central to the equation. Rather, it is EOJ or Empire of Judea. Its hegemony derives from a network of Jewish power all over the world from NY to LA to DC to Tel Aviv to London to Paris to Moscow to Rio to Capetown to etc. It is a truly global in scope and ambition. Israel is its Temple. NY is its bank. DC is its tanks and guns.
    It's like the British Empire was much bigger than Britain. The power was in the mastery of seas, the control of far-flung territories, access to resources and manpower(made to serve British overlords). One difference is that British Imperialism was proud of its power and bragged of its glory. In contrast, Judea is an Hidden Empire... which is all the more dangerous because Jewish power cowers behind gentile nations as fronts.

    Suppose Israel were to vanish. Suppose a massive earthquake swallows both Israel and West Bank into the ground, and both are gone forever. So, will Neocons and etc. begin to act on the basis of what is good for America? No, they will still push their agenda because Jewish Power is not about one single place but a network of power dynamics all over the globe. After all, Judea had been operative long before Israel was created. It was powerful enough to push gentile nations toward helping Jews create Israel.

    But the big question that must be asked is, "Why is there such lack of anti-war opposition from the Progs?" They were out in full force in 2003. Where are they now? Why are progs so silent now or even enthusiastically support of neo-imperialism? Why were they so silent when Obama carried out attacks that destroyed Libya? When he aided terrorists in Syria? When he messed up Ukraine?
    Well, most progs are idiots into TV culture, just like most conzos, so most of them have no interest in world affairs. But what about the Prog elites who are well-educated and know what's happening in the world? Partly, it was because Obama as Prez was a 'historic black president', so he had to be made to look good. Symbolism trumped real lives. So, never mind all those dead Libyans. More important was the Idolatry of Obama. Maybe it might have been somewhat different if John McCain or Mitt Romney were president.

    But I think the bigger factor is the rise of Homomania and the the total PC-ization of Deep State and Military. There was a time when the Left perceived Deep State and Military, rightly or wrongly, as mainly the bastion of Wasps, conservatives, right-wingers, and etc. But Deep State drank the PC kool-aid, and FBI is now about Diversity and MLK worship. And CIA and NSA work closely with proggy Silicon Valley. And the US military now allows open homos, trannies, and even women-in-combat. These changes were gradually gaining, but they accelerated and came to full fruition under Obama. Military turned homo, tranny, and feminist. And Deep State totally with Obama in waving homo flag. (Granted, core of the military still consists of conservative white men, but things are often judged by its branding than its substance.)

    Homomania is especially important because it constitutes a neo-religion for the Progs. It's not merely a support for 'gay rights' but a worship of Gay Rites. Homomania is now regarded as so holy that churches feel a need to associate with homo colors to feel blessed. It used to be that repentant homos went to Church to confess their sins. Now, churches seek benediction from the 'rainbow' angels who are into fecal penetration or tranny pud-chopping.

    Homomania may have been most effective in turning Progs into pro-imperialist and pro-war devotees.
    Consider Old Imperialism. It was about invading other lands, subjugating native folks, and plundering resources. Surely, the adventurers, profiteers, and materialists loved it. But many people didn't feel good about it. After all, it's not nice to invade and exploit other peoples. So, why did so many people in the West support imperialism? Because the West spun it as spreading God and Jesus to the heathens. Thus, the materialist was made spiritualist. And so, many people, from elites to masses, felt a moral imperative to support imperialism.

    With the decline of Christianity, the West no longer had a spiritual rationale to unleash neo-imperialism around the world. 9/11 gave an opening because the US was attacked. People still can support revenge. But vengeful emotions eventually burn out.
    In contrast, the missionary or crusading passions are eternal. That was why Christianity or Islam was so useful over many centuries in justifying wars and invasions. It provided moral and spiritual makeover and uplift to material conquests and plunders.

    9/11 justified the invasion of Afghanistan and War on Terror in the eyes of most Americans. But vengeful feelings don't last forever. After all, both US and USSR patched things up with Germany and Japan after WWII. Bury the hatchet and let bygones be bygones.
    In contrast, crusading spirit keeps burning.

    Because West is dominated by prog elites and proggy industries, Neo-Imperialism must have them on-board as an enthused support system. But why would they support US militarism if they just regard it as naked aggression and warmongering? Most people, progs and conzos, would not feel good about supporting mere aggression. But what if there were a neo-religion that could captivate the Prog community? What if they came to see it as the Highest Good, something to spread all over the world? What if it could define their sense of Us versus Them? The good 'us' are those who are part of this new faith. The evil 'them' are those who resist it. It's like Christians once divided the world between Christian folks and Heathens. Onward Christian soldiers to bash Heathens and convert them. And Muslims divided the world between the servants of Allah and the Infidels.

    In the decadent West, the neo-religion came to be Homomania, and Jews promoted it through massive parades, 'rainbow' colors, entertainment, TV commercials, cucked out politicians, pathologization of opposition as 'homophobic', and movies & music videos. Also, Pop Culture was mixed with PC. It used to be that people went to rock concerts just to have a good time. Jews understood that the mindless masses are most vulnerable to brainwashing in a place of rapturous emotions. It's like how Televangelists take advantage of the crowd through spectacle, hollering, and/or hysteria. Imagine you're screaming and shouting at a rock concert with 10,000s of fans and fireworks go off displaying homo colors. Everyone is screaming his mind off, and you are carried along with mass passion. You come to associate rapturous quasi-transcendent emotions with homo colors. Of course, fecal penetration and pud-cutting have nothing to do with the rainbow, but the mind is associative, like in the Pavlovian trick with dog, bell, and food.

    http://s.newsweek.com/sites/www.newsweek.com/files/styles/lg/public/2012/05/13/1337256000000.cached_0.png

    Anyway, the spread of Homomania, especially in Obama yrs, instilled Progs with a new missionary zeal. It is to homo-genize the world. Without Homomania, most Americans would never have become so anti-Russian. It did the trick because the media said "We holy worshipers of Homomania" versus "Those evil reactionary homophobic Russkies whose idea of religion is creepy and discredited Christianity, ewwwwww."
    Anti-Russian hatred reached new heights due to the Homomaniacal Factor. If Old Cold Warriors hated the Soviets for being Godless commies, the New Cold Warriors hate Russians for being Homoless Christians. And how did Hillary Clinton praise Israel? She said it is so wonderful because it has one of the biggest homo parades in the world.

    So, when progs hear about Russia aiding Syria, they think of an evil Homoless empire aiding a regime that protects creepy Christian minority. In contrast, Israel and US are justified in bashing Syria because they are Homomaniacal. US military has open homos. (To be sure, Russian military also has homos, but Russia doesn't worship Homo-ness. And it doesn't allow Red Square to be overrun by Homo whoopsy-doopsers and NO 'gay marriage'.) Even if people don't discuss it in such terms, I think many Progs subconsciously feel that way. They see the New Cold War as between the Homo-worshiping West and Homo-denying Russia and allies.

    Progs are said to be 'liberal' and 'secular', but one doesn't need a real religion to feel religious about something. Communism was said to be 'materialist' and 'scientific' but it was essentially a religion with its sacred canon, messiahs and prophets, and demigods. If anyone rationally critiqued Stalin or Mao, he would have ended up like heretics in the Middle Ages.

    Likewise, today's Progs are neo-religious. They worship ideas like 'diversity' or 'inclusion'. They worship MLK and the Magic Negro or the Mandingo and the Negro dong, like in the movie GET OUT. They worship Homos and the 'rainbow' color.
    Jews also push Shoah as religion, but the problem is it's too much of a bummer, especially in the Age of Hedonism and Narcissism. In the Age of American Idol, who wants to think about people who were killed in death camps? Shoah may instill guilt but not much in the way of enthusiasm. After all, Christianity's appeal wasn't just about the death of Christ. It was also about His Resurrection and Happy Easter and Merry Christmas and all that. It has a tragic side but also triumphant side. But can anyone imagine saying 'Happy Holocaust Day'? Maybe if Jews are cleverer, they would come up with a new concept that commemorates the 'resurrection' of Jews from the Shoah, something that can be celebrated, indeed even an occasion for giving gifts, especially from gentiles to Jews.

    Anyway, in contrast to Shoah-as-religion, Homomania-as-religion is so fun. It's about homo 'angels' of rapture parading down streets, celebrating with wild abandon, and making everyone feel 'Hollywood-ish' in his participation in spectacle. It's like circus-as-faith.
    Also, whereas not every nation has Jews, every nation has its share of homos, and Homomania says they must be liberated, supported, and made to lead those nations.
    As such, Homomania is great for spreading the power of Judea. Jews can reach out to homos in every nation, favor and fund them, and push them into seats of power. And then, these grateful and vain homos will serve Judea than their own people.

    Homos are so holy that even Trump justified his 'Muslim Ban' on account of the need to protect homos from terrorists.

    Even in 2003, most progs didn't associate the US military with something holy. They saw the military as a killing machine, an instrument of 'Christian-fascist' George W. Bush. BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN divided the nation. It wasn't universally acclaimed.
    But under Obama, the homo-ization of the military changed how progs perceived American Power. And the fact that the Deep State was so chummy with a black president convinced Progs that CIA, FBI, NSA, and etc were really on their side, something they would not have believed during Bush yrs or even Clinton yrs.

    What a masterstroke by the Jews who understand the Politics of Psychology. Homomania was concocted to be the new christianity or Queertianity. It came to be quasi-worshiped by Progs. Even in protests and rallies unrelated to homos, many activists arrive waving homo colors as if doing so bestows blessing on whatever they are promoting. So, we see homo colors mixed with BLM. We see homo colors at Illegal Immigrant rallies. It's as if every group now feels that their movement will get more traction and sympathy IF it's associated with homo colors. It's like Christians in the past used to associate everything with the Crucifix.

    So, unless progs break out of the spell of this phony perverse satanic pseudo-religion, the Deep State can do a lot of damage. With so many prog elites and masses associating US power with spread of Holy Homomania, the neo-imperialists can do a lot of damage. Their evil ambitions will be shrouded with holy homo colors.

    Even though the US is the force for evil in the world like Stephen Lendmen's article says, American progs think they have homo-god on their side against evil Russia that won't worship the Holy Homo.

    http://stephenlendman.org/2018/04/russia-v-america-good-v-pure-evil-geopolitically/

    Since the US military is now taking its marching orders from Israel, it wouldn’t be so bad if it becomes overrun with homo/lesbo/trannies. They would inflict much less damage than the macho white males currently in the military, since they’ll probably faint or scream like little girls as soon as they see blood, or fall for the hunky hairy muslim mujahideens.

    Let’s send the rainbow army to fight Israel’s wars, under the direct commands of Zioncons Mike Pence, John Bolton and Nikki Haley(make them all join the Rainbow army deployed to Syria or wherever Israel wants them). They’ll give Israel the protection it deserves.

    Read More
    Here's the problem. Even though military makes a BIG DEAL of homos, trannies, and women, the fact remains tough guys will do most of the heavy lifting and fighting. So, it's still the same military.

    But because of its 'progressive' sheen, the Liberals will now support the military.

    That makes it far more dangerous.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  86. Anon[425] • Disclaimer says: • Website
    April 17, 2018 at 7:46 pm GMT

    Things might be better if UK and France were removed from Permanent Security Council and replaced with Indian and Iran(or Nigeria or Brazil).

    As UK and France as such vassals of the US, it’s like US-US-US.

    Read More
    India, Nigeria and Brazil are US stooges and will never dare vote against the US.

    Iran OTOH should be given a seat. But then this will always break the permanent security council into a 50-50 tie, with no resolution (Russia-China-Iran vs. US-UK-France). But maybe that's what's best.

    In the end it really makes no difference, who cares about the UN anyway? The UN declared the Iraq war illegal as it did not clear the UN security council but did it matter? No. The declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capitol drew universal UN condemnation, did it change anything? No. The UN is toothless and worthless. Time for Trump to live up to his campaign promise and boot these fat cats out of the US.

    , @TT
    Exclusive club Permanent UNSC required powerful influence to determine geopolitical outcome, including (nuke)mil capability, political & economy prowess. UK & Fr are declining. Germany lead EU might be more suitable to replace both.

    India is potential one, but sepoy is forever sepoy, a errand running boy for Anglozionist in long history. Look at what its doing with FUKUS & Israel now.

    While China trying to open a pressure war front at Taiwan Strait to force US back down on Syria, India immediately conducted a thousand fighter planes simulated attack on China & Pak to counter.

    China objected India request to join UNSC in reason that nuclear power Pak will be qualified too, which India rejected. And India doesn't even want to join Nuclear non proliferation, a total chaotic poor country so unfit for UNSC job.

    Iran, Nigeria & Brazil have no substantial influence. Brazil has already been castrated by Anglozionist using court process & impeachment, their popular leaders are jailed for "corruption" while most corrupted puppet leaders are put in power to destroy Brics.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  87. Anon[425] • Disclaimer says: • Website
    April 17, 2018 at 7:47 pm GMT
    @TT
    Your attempt to explain Putin inaction against Israel attacks make sense. But why would then Putin intervened Syria war when its part of Israel's Greater Kingdom project?

    So what's actually in Putin's mind? Is he really fear of Israel? for what?

    So what’s actually in Putin’s mind? Is he really fear of Israel? for what?

    The key issue isn’t what Putin is for. It is what he can’t be against.

    He is for Syrian victory. But he can’t be against Israeli interests. That puts him in a bind.

    Read More
    • Replies: @AnonFromTN
    Have you ever considered that Putin is the President of Russia, not of Syria, Iran, Israel, or any other country? Thus, his actions aim at serving Russian interests, not necessarily the interests of other players. Some of Russian interests coincide with the interests of other countries (like Syria), but the sum total is uniquely Russian, so it is a virtual impossibility that every Russian action would be in the interests of any single country other then Russia. Try analyzing his actions at this angle, and a lot of things that seem contradictory from Syrian, Iranian, or Israeli perspective would make more sense.
    , @utu

    He is for Syrian victory. But he can’t be against Israeli interests. That puts him in a bind.
     
    Putin treats Syria instrumentally. It seems that Putin just wanted to improve Russia's leverage in reaction to the loss of Ukraine. What eventually happens to Syria he does not care. He may end up giving Assad's head on a silver platter to Netanyahu at some point. Iranians and Hezbollah know that they can't trust Russia and that the present alliance is because of temporary convenience. The same goes for China. They can't risk going out on the limb for somebody who is not trustworthy. Russia's oligarchs and siloviki are just waiting for a better offer from the West. They do not really want to go with China and Chinese know it.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  88. RobinG says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:55 pm GMT • 100 Words

    EUROPEAN BLOWBACK

    A group of MEPs held placards reading “Hands off Syria!” during Emmanuel Macron’s address before the European parliament on Tuesday, overshadowing the French president’s call for greater European unity on security issues

    https://www.rt.com/news/424390-parliament-macron-protest-syria/

    MEPs protest Syria strikes during Macron’s call for EU unity (PHOTOS)

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  89. anon[207] • Disclaimer says:
    April 17, 2018 at 8:14 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Anon
    Things might be better if UK and France were removed from Permanent Security Council and replaced with Indian and Iran(or Nigeria or Brazil).

    As UK and France as such vassals of the US, it's like US-US-US.

    India, Nigeria and Brazil are US stooges and will never dare vote against the US.

    Iran OTOH should be given a seat. But then this will always break the permanent security council into a 50-50 tie, with no resolution (Russia-China-Iran vs. US-UK-France). But maybe that’s what’s best.

    In the end it really makes no difference, who cares about the UN anyway? The UN declared the Iraq war illegal as it did not clear the UN security council but did it matter? No. The declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capitol drew universal UN condemnation, did it change anything? No. The UN is toothless and worthless. Time for Trump to live up to his campaign promise and boot these fat cats out of the US.

  90. AnonFromTN says:
    April 17, 2018 at 8:18 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Anon
    So what’s actually in Putin’s mind? Is he really fear of Israel? for what?

    The key issue isn't what Putin is for. It is what he can't be against.

    He is for Syrian victory. But he can't be against Israeli interests. That puts him in a bind.

    Have you ever considered that Putin is the President of Russia, not of Syria, Iran, Israel, or any other country? Thus, his actions aim at serving Russian interests, not necessarily the interests of other players. Some of Russian interests coincide with the interests of other countries (like Syria), but the sum total is uniquely Russian, so it is a virtual impossibility that every Russian action would be in the interests of any single country other then Russia. Try analyzing his actions at this angle, and a lot of things that seem contradictory from Syrian, Iranian, or Israeli perspective would make more sense.

  91. utu says:
    April 17, 2018 at 8:41 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Anon
    So what’s actually in Putin’s mind? Is he really fear of Israel? for what?

    The key issue isn't what Putin is for. It is what he can't be against.

    He is for Syrian victory. But he can't be against Israeli interests. That puts him in a bind.

    He is for Syrian victory. But he can’t be against Israeli interests. That puts him in a bind.

    Putin treats Syria instrumentally. It seems that Putin just wanted to improve Russia’s leverage in reaction to the loss of Ukraine. What eventually happens to Syria he does not care. He may end up giving Assad’s head on a silver platter to Netanyahu at some point. Iranians and Hezbollah know that they can’t trust Russia and that the present alliance is because of temporary convenience. The same goes for China. They can’t risk going out on the limb for somebody who is not trustworthy. Russia’s oligarchs and siloviki are just waiting for a better offer from the West. They do not really want to go with China and Chinese know it.

    • Replies: @Ben_C
    It will be impossible to bring down the Syrian government with airstrikes and mercenary terrorists alone. Not even the US and/or NATO is capable of this. Syria is not Libya. This has already been tried for 7 years now.

    The most the Israelis could possibly even hope to do alone is gain a marginal chunk of land expanding the Golan Heights. Israel simply doesn't have the man power and military capability to go all the way to Damascus alone, decapitate the Syrian government, and then keep the country, including their own mercenaries, in line. Unless Israel is willing to use their nuclear weapons, this simply isn't possible.
    , @anon
    Not sure how true this is, it was in politico.com, but Putin is in Syria because of a potential gas pipeline. Qatar and SA wanted to build a natural gas pipeline to western Europe, which would eliminate Western Europe's dependency on Russia for natural gas. But the pipeline must go through Syria, and Assad has no interest in assisting the Saudis because he is friends with Iran, so Qatar got CIA (under Clinton as SoS) to fund the rebels and started the civil war in Syria. Russia can't afford to lose their biggest customer so they are helping Assad fight the rebels to keep him in power, in exchange for Russia building the pipeline that goes through Iran and Syria. So in the end Russia is in Syria for their own self-interest, not because Putin is BFF with Assad.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  92. Ben_C says:
    April 17, 2018 at 9:09 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @utu

    He is for Syrian victory. But he can’t be against Israeli interests. That puts him in a bind.
     
    Putin treats Syria instrumentally. It seems that Putin just wanted to improve Russia's leverage in reaction to the loss of Ukraine. What eventually happens to Syria he does not care. He may end up giving Assad's head on a silver platter to Netanyahu at some point. Iranians and Hezbollah know that they can't trust Russia and that the present alliance is because of temporary convenience. The same goes for China. They can't risk going out on the limb for somebody who is not trustworthy. Russia's oligarchs and siloviki are just waiting for a better offer from the West. They do not really want to go with China and Chinese know it.

    It will be impossible to bring down the Syrian government with airstrikes and mercenary terrorists alone. Not even the US and/or NATO is capable of this. Syria is not Libya. This has already been tried for 7 years now.

    The most the Israelis could possibly even hope to do alone is gain a marginal chunk of land expanding the Golan Heights. Israel simply doesn’t have the man power and military capability to go all the way to Damascus alone, decapitate the Syrian government, and then keep the country, including their own mercenaries, in line. Unless Israel is willing to use their nuclear weapons, this simply isn’t possible.

  93. chris says:
    April 17, 2018 at 9:11 pm GMT
    @LondonBob
    That was a fateful decision in 92, Pat is the greatest President America never had.

    Ron Paul would have been even better; though the deep state would have taken them both out violently.

    In spite of Trump craven capitulation, they’re still trying to do him in.

    In spite of Trump craven capitulation, they’re still trying to do him in.

    The only political arguments in the US are between Jews – right Jews, left Jews, and center Jews.

    Either the right, left, or center Jew argument, always wins. Depending on what Jew sugar daddy a Gentile politician has, dictates what they will argue.

    Sad but true.

    Think Peace --- Art
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  94. Felix Culpa- says:
    April 17, 2018 at 9:12 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Perhaps you can lead the way for the progs to break out of the spell they are under by refusing to worship at the altar of your own will. Your baseless and bald repetitions that belief that Jesus Christ is God is tantamount to the belief that the anus (when used as a sex organ) is God, is a conclusion only able to be arrived at by one with an axe to grind. Moreover, it is a conclusion which enjoys the complete blessing of the Jewish controlled media to which we owe its manufacture in the first place.

    Suggested reading: Libido Dominandi: Sexual Revolution and Political Control, E. Michael Jones

    Read More
    April 17, 2018 at 9:18 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @hobo
    Lets not forget about V.P. Pence when talking about the Israeli dream team.

    G.O.P. Pollster Withdraws From Role Advising Both Pence and Haley
    https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/16/us/politics/pence-haley-jon-lerner.html

    "The Republican pollster who had planned to split time advising both Vice President Mike Pence and the United Nations ambassador, Nikki R. Haley, on national security issues withdrew from the dual role on Sunday night...

    and
    The move by the veteran strategist, Jon Lerner, who has no national security background, came two days after President Trump learned of the unusual time-sharing plan between Mr. Pence and Ms. Haley. ..

    and
    Mr. Lerner will continue in his role advising Ms. Haley and, one White House official said, continue to informally advise the Pence team.

    and
    Mr. Lerner has been a close adviser to Ms. Haley since her successful 2010 run for governor in South Carolina. When Ms. Haley was selected for the United Nations role, she insisted that Mr. Lerner join her as her deputy..

    So Pence, after searching far and wide, decided that a Republican strategist and pollster with no foreign policy experience (and a never-Trumper to boot) is his best choice as national security advisor. Wonder where he got that idea? And Haley decided that this was an appropriate choice for her deputy at the UN.

    Somehow this doesn't pass the smell test. Perhaps a clue as to his qualifications is provided by McClatchy:

    "Associates of Lerner, a devout Jew, say his ethical and religious principles are as important to him as his conservative political beliefs.
    So faithful is Lerner to Judaism that he never works on Sabbath."

    This is, after all, how they roll.

    This is why I believe Pence has been quietly working to subvert Trump from Day 1. He was responsible for Trump keeping Ryan, and for bringing in Haley and Bolton. All 3 were big Trump opponents. Remember Pence said during the VP debate that he would go to war with Russia over Syria. Trump had to refute him 2 days later during the second presidential debate. Pence is the biggest Ziocon there is, and he’s got his pitbull at the UN with Haley. No one even knew about Jew Lerner until Pence hired him to be his personal NSA and Trump complained, why the F would a VP need a National Security advisor? Pence is up to no good. Trump must dump him if he survives to run for 2020.

    Read More
    April 17, 2018 at 9:27 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Old Jew
    Syrian commander blames Israel, U.S. for air defense false alarm

    http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Syrian-commander-blames-Israel-US-for-air-defense-false-alarm-550066

    Syrian commander blames Israel, U.S. for air defense false alarm

    Old Jew,

    You make comment after comment telling us that we are stupid. Clearly you have no respect for us. Truly you hate us.

    You tell us that when we see Israeli evil, we are not to believe our eyes. That we are to divert our eyes to some miss statement made by a Muslim. You mendaciously imply that the miss statement by the Muslim justifies the shooting of 2,000 defenseless Palestinians in the last weeks by you.

    Hmm – tell us – you have been doing this for a long time now – looking at this article and its comments – how is it working?

    Think Peace — Do No Harm — Maintain Hope — Art

    p.s. Old Jew — make no mistake — you have much Palestinian blood on your hands.

    p.s. You are to be treated accordingly.

    Read More
    April 17, 2018 at 9:27 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @utu

    He is for Syrian victory. But he can’t be against Israeli interests. That puts him in a bind.
     
    Putin treats Syria instrumentally. It seems that Putin just wanted to improve Russia's leverage in reaction to the loss of Ukraine. What eventually happens to Syria he does not care. He may end up giving Assad's head on a silver platter to Netanyahu at some point. Iranians and Hezbollah know that they can't trust Russia and that the present alliance is because of temporary convenience. The same goes for China. They can't risk going out on the limb for somebody who is not trustworthy. Russia's oligarchs and siloviki are just waiting for a better offer from the West. They do not really want to go with China and Chinese know it.

    Not sure how true this is, it was in politico.com, but Putin is in Syria because of a potential gas pipeline. Qatar and SA wanted to build a natural gas pipeline to western Europe, which would eliminate Western Europe’s dependency on Russia for natural gas. But the pipeline must go through Syria, and Assad has no interest in assisting the Saudis because he is friends with Iran, so Qatar got CIA (under Clinton as SoS) to fund the rebels and started the civil war in Syria. Russia can’t afford to lose their biggest customer so they are helping Assad fight the rebels to keep him in power, in exchange for Russia building the pipeline that goes through Iran and Syria. So in the end Russia is in Syria for their own self-interest, not because Putin is BFF with Assad.

    pls stop disseminating the pipeline disinformation that serves only to obscure true cause and purpose of Syria war.

    http://www.unz.com/article/tracing-the-rush-to-war/#comment-2291549
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  98. CalDre says:
    April 17, 2018 at 9:40 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @geokat62

    Bomb Syria? Sure. After all, it’s good for Israel.
     
    Philip Giraldi’s Truth Entry #512.

    Keep shining the light, Phil. I can actually see the Night Flower starting to wilt.

    let’s be honest. The Illuminati is composed of a partnership between the European blue-bloods (such as House of Windsor but this extended clans includes the monarchies from the Russian Romanovs to the Hispanic Monarchy and everything important in between) and the Tribe.

    Israel is an asset of this partnership as much as is UK and US.

    It’s ridiculous to say one of these elected puppets is the one pulling any strings. They are all on strings. And the string-pullers are the Illuminati.

    So let’s think about UK’s role in this Syria affair. Did they not set this up to implicate Russia in the alleged chemical attack with their Skripal hoax? Do they not fund, along with the US, the White Helmets? Are they not the ones, along with the US and UK, who launched the missiles? Do you really think Netanyahu or Kagan got them to do that? Netanyahu is just a high-level manager and Kagan a high-level propagandist in the Illuminati organization.

    There is a danger in attributing all blame to Israel and Jews. And I am not speaking of “anti-Semitism”, because Israel and the Tribe do bear a great deal of blame. The danger is ignoring that even if Israel and Jews did not exist, the Illuminati would keep plugging away.

    Yes a weakened, Balkanized Syria is in Israel’s interest, particularly in Eretz Israel’s interest. But it is also in UK’s interest. Let’s remember, UK has had an Empire for centuries. They have gone to war against any country that did not submit to Windsor rule. They have never stopped doing this.

    So when we see the White House filled with Brits (like the Orangutan) and Jews, we can see this is, as it has been for centuries, a partnership of two horribly evil groups, under the common name of Illuminati.

    Read More
    let’s be honest. The Illuminati is composed of a partnership between the European blue-bloods... and the Tribe... It’s ridiculous to say one of these elected puppets is the one pulling any strings... And the string-pullers are the Illuminati.
     
    I think my record of comments clearly shows that my comments are, by and large, fact driven.

    That said, the trouble I have with the Illuminati hypothesis you put forward is this: there has been no serious scholarship - meaning peer reviewed publications or books published by respected academicians - attempting to prove this hypothesis.

    But the same cannot be said about one half of your Illuminati team - i.e., The Lobby.

    The nefarious influence of The Lobby has been rigorously demonstrated by two sets of scholars:

    1. The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy authored by Profs. Mearsheimer and Walt

    2. The Culture of Critique trilogy authored by Prof. Kevin MacDonald

    These scholarly documents are chock full of references to sources that bolster their assertions, as they especially rely on statements coming from the horses mouth, so to speak.


    So let’s think about UK’s role in this Syria affair...
     
    Yes, let’s do think about it. I tend to believe the Brits have as much to gain from Syrian intervention as the French and Americans do. And if you want to understand what the American interest in Syria is, you needn’t go further than the statement Senator Wicker (R-MS) made while responding to that very question by Tucker Carlson. The good senator prefaced his response with the following statement: “well, if you care about Israel...”

    You can’t get a more honest assessment than that, now can you?

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  99. ChuckOrloski says:
    April 17, 2018 at 9:58 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    Might be another way of thinking about it, Chuck;

    1. Apparently there was an agreement, or at least a negotiation between ZUSA and Russia that stipulated that Russia would NOT retaliate UNLESS its personnel were hit. Penultimately, Putin is defending Russia's interests and a principle -- of sovereignty, not Assad-qua-Assad.

    2. If Russia had done Syria's fighting for Syria, Assad's fighters would look like mewling puking babes. They had to prove their stuff. Not a bad idea.

    3. Nevertheless, one assumes papa Russia was in the background if things got out of hand.

    4. If Russia had acted, the entire situation could have escalated way too fast, way too dangerously.

    5. I worry more about Putin abandoning Iran to the tender mercies of the Israeli killers, er, most moral IAF.

    6. In the end, and even among states that I consider to be acting out of some sense of justice (Russia, Iran, Hezbollah), it's still every man for himself and the devil take the hindmost.

    7. Michael Jones repeats that "God is more powerful than the forces of history," and I'd like to believe that, but Jones also has some cockamamie ideas about evolution and about NSDAP Germany which was obliterated by the godless-ones and Germany/Europe is still suffering those travails, so maybe Jones is pushing bulpuckie? Maybe his god has a different timeline than my own? (If it doesn't affect my life or my children's, why would I care, hmm god?)

    SolontoCroesus reflected and wrote powerfully from the hip & heart:
    “6. In the end, and even among states that I consider to be acting out of some sense of justice (Russia, Iran, Hezbollah), it’s still everyman for himself and the devil take the hindmost.”

    Hi S2C,

    The Syrian population is among the world’s fiercest opponents of Jewish Zionism.

    Not surprisingly, the CIA/Mossad/M16 have to work overtime to get inside Syria for gathering (critical) on-the-ground intelligence and implementation of regime destabilization.

    President Assad is highly educated and is hitched to an attractive Western gal. In London, he studied ophthalmology and he got to “rub elbows” with Tony Blair as Iraq was unmercifully crushed and dispatched into a divided Stone Age condition.

    Subsequently, at this mad impasse on a Damascus road to WW III, I take ever more seriously your plain spoken words, “it’s still every man for himself and the devil take the hindmost.”

    The Big 3 Western Zionist powers at minimum want Syria balkanized and they take their Greater Israel share. And Russia prefers not having to abandon it’s military position on the Mediterranean Sea.

    Statecraft-astute President Basher Assad knows such is the relentless Zio Process underway.

    ZUS is not yet inclined to shock & awe (liberate) Damascus, because Trump’s Jewish Neoconservatives know American troops would be needed for occupation, and throughout Syria, they’d be unwelcomed as Zionist occupiers.

    At present, it’s impossible for me to forget that, especially among the wealthy & powerful adversarial Middle East “animals,” things REALLY come down to “it’s every man for himself and the devil take the hindmost.”

    As Zio-Caesars Trump/Netanyahu, May, and Macron pursue the “hindmost,” I truly hope President Assad gives the better part unto Allah / God.

    Thanks for the exchange, S2C.

    Read More
    April 17, 2018 at 10:31 pm GMT
    @anon
    Not sure how true this is, it was in politico.com, but Putin is in Syria because of a potential gas pipeline. Qatar and SA wanted to build a natural gas pipeline to western Europe, which would eliminate Western Europe's dependency on Russia for natural gas. But the pipeline must go through Syria, and Assad has no interest in assisting the Saudis because he is friends with Iran, so Qatar got CIA (under Clinton as SoS) to fund the rebels and started the civil war in Syria. Russia can't afford to lose their biggest customer so they are helping Assad fight the rebels to keep him in power, in exchange for Russia building the pipeline that goes through Iran and Syria. So in the end Russia is in Syria for their own self-interest, not because Putin is BFF with Assad.

    pls stop disseminating the pipeline disinformation that serves only to obscure true cause and purpose of Syria war.

    http://www.unz.com/article/tracing-the-rush-to-war/#comment-2291549

    Read More
    April 17, 2018 at 10:38 pm GMT • 300 Words

    Jewry’s leadership, both nationally and internationally, is driven by interests which are totally at variance with to those of its host nations. Ever since 1945, with few exceptions, Jewmania has been a sine qua non for membership in the western elites, whether in finance, politics, academia, law or the world of entertainment and journalism. This is a fact. Anti-antisemitism is not only a requirement for political success, it must be vociferous and react viciously to any and all criticism, real or perceived or insufficient praise of “the Jews” (referring to Jewry, not individuals as such).
    The donning of the skull cap and the obligatory visit to the ruins of the Fortress Antonia- or an acceptable kosher equivalent- are the indispensable and requisite symbols of abject and ethno-masochistic subordination of Western Christian civilization and culture to the Jews, their guilt mongering and extortionate shakedown racket of the Holohoax and their stolen Levantine base of operations which serves alternately as the tip of Jewry’s spear, a land base for international criminality and a haven for its fugitives from justice.

    Tragically, this is the world that our fathers and grandfathers of the so called “Greatest Generation” were used as cannon fodder to achieve. Insofar as we embrace the lie of the “Good War”, “Liberation” and the Manichean mythology that underlies this status quo, we perpetuate our subservience to the Jews. I remember Solzhenitsyn’s quoting of the Russian proverb in his “Gulag Archipelago”: “Dig around in the past, and you will lose an eye. Forget about the past and you will lose both.” As a people, we have not only forgotten about the past, we have been indoctrinated with an absolutely false and despicable- anti-Christian and anti-European at its core- lie. The biggest lie in recorded history.

    Jewry’s leadership, both nationally and internationally, is driven by interests which are totally at variance with to those of its host nations.
     
    Largely true, yet the goyim by and large allow it, going about their bourgeois ways.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  102. geokat62 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 11:01 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @CalDre
    let's be honest. The Illuminati is composed of a partnership between the European blue-bloods (such as House of Windsor but this extended clans includes the monarchies from the Russian Romanovs to the Hispanic Monarchy and everything important in between) and the Tribe.

    Israel is an asset of this partnership as much as is UK and US.

    It's ridiculous to say one of these elected puppets is the one pulling any strings. They are all on strings. And the string-pullers are the Illuminati.

    So let's think about UK's role in this Syria affair. Did they not set this up to implicate Russia in the alleged chemical attack with their Skripal hoax? Do they not fund, along with the US, the White Helmets? Are they not the ones, along with the US and UK, who launched the missiles? Do you really think Netanyahu or Kagan got them to do that? Netanyahu is just a high-level manager and Kagan a high-level propagandist in the Illuminati organization.

    There is a danger in attributing all blame to Israel and Jews. And I am not speaking of "anti-Semitism", because Israel and the Tribe do bear a great deal of blame. The danger is ignoring that even if Israel and Jews did not exist, the Illuminati would keep plugging away.

    Yes a weakened, Balkanized Syria is in Israel's interest, particularly in Eretz Israel's interest. But it is also in UK's interest. Let's remember, UK has had an Empire for centuries. They have gone to war against any country that did not submit to Windsor rule. They have never stopped doing this.

    So when we see the White House filled with Brits (like the Orangutan) and Jews, we can see this is, as it has been for centuries, a partnership of two horribly evil groups, under the common name of Illuminati.

    let’s be honest. The Illuminati is composed of a partnership between the European blue-bloods… and the Tribe… It’s ridiculous to say one of these elected puppets is the one pulling any strings… And the string-pullers are the Illuminati.

    I think my record of comments clearly shows that my comments are, by and large, fact driven.

    That said, the trouble I have with the Illuminati hypothesis you put forward is this: there has been no serious scholarship – meaning peer reviewed publications or books published by respected academicians – attempting to prove this hypothesis.

    But the same cannot be said about one half of your Illuminati team – i.e., The Lobby.

    The nefarious influence of The Lobby has been rigorously demonstrated by two sets of scholars:

    1. The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy authored by Profs. Mearsheimer and Walt

    2. The Culture of Critique trilogy authored by Prof. Kevin MacDonald

    These scholarly documents are chock full of references to sources that bolster their assertions, as they especially rely on statements coming from the horses mouth, so to speak.

    So let’s think about UK’s role in this Syria affair…

    Yes, let’s do think about it. I tend to believe the Brits have as much to gain from Syrian intervention as the French and Americans do. And if you want to understand what the American interest in Syria is, you needn’t go further than the statement Senator Wicker (R-MS) made while responding to that very question by Tucker Carlson. The good senator prefaced his response with the following statement: “well, if you care about Israel…”

    You can’t get a more honest assessment than that, now can you?

    Read More
    Well if you want to limit your understanding of reality to "peer reviewed studies", by all means.

    Having published a peer-reviewed article, I can assure you that peer review is a joke. Aside from finding that information widely available elsewhere.

    But yeah, it's obvious Jews pull strings because, unlike blue bloods, who prefer to hide in the shadows, Jews are openly and notoriously Jews. But don't confuse coyness with weakness.

    The Blue Bloods work, and have worked for centuries, through secret societies. The whole method to their madness is not to reveal what group they belong to. But we do know that, say, both Busk and Kerry, when they were running against each other for president, were members of Skull and Bones, which is one (of many) secret societies. Now that happened to come out, but 99% of the time it doesn't.

    but here's a little trick. Bing how many US presidents have been blood relatives of the House of Windsor. Answer: all of them. Top management needs some clan blood.

    In particularly your Lobby thesis does not explain why it was UK and Europe, not the Jews, who ruled the world for centuries. Yes, I've heard the argument that Jews were the bankers. But, as may be obvious, the monarchies that ruled the world weren't coy about plunder. Look at the Louvre and British Museum, let along the castles the monarchs still live in. What would prevent the monarchies, that controlled the armies, navies and people, from taking all the gold from the Jews by force? Or by tax? Bear in mind, all the monarchies of Europe - Spain, Dutch, English, German, Austria-Hungarian, Polish, French, Russian, Swedish, etc. - were close blood relatives, closer than Jews are to each other.

    Do you really think in a period of 100 years these families, who ruled the world for centuries, lost all their power to some Jews without guns or some politicians?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  103. Joe Correa says:
    April 17, 2018 at 11:20 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @AnonFromTN
    I’d like to remind conspiracy theorists of Occam’s razor. There are two explanations for recent US actions: 1) the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity; 2) Israeli tail successfully wags the US dog because the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity. Obviously, the first explanation involves fewer assumptions. Thus, it is more plausible than the second.

    I’d like to remind Occam’s razorists and other muppets and shills accusing reasonable bloggers and commenters of being conspiracy theorists – for rightly pointing out the critical role played by Israel and the US Jewish Lobby in getting the US to militarily intervene in countries considered foes by Israel – about this well researched, beautiful paper written in 2006 by Harvard’s JFK School of Government professor of International Affairs Stephen Walt and Chicago University professor of Political Sciences John Mearsheimer in which it is explained with great detail what the Jewish lobby is, why it was a critical factor to get the US to intervene in Iraq in 2003, and how successfully steers US foreign policy in the Greater Middle East to favour Israel.

    http://mearsheimer.uchicago.edu/pdfs/IsraelLobby.pdf

    Bottomline: explanation 2 is largely correct, the tail is wagging the dog, pro Israel donors are better organized and have bottomless pockets, either to promote “unfriendly” politicos (to Rouhani’s Iran, Assad’s Syria and Saddam’s Iraq) or to promote the opponents to the ones that have noticed the Lobby’s stranglehold and oppose or don’t favour enough belligerent US policies towards said ME countries and its leaders.

    Are you trying to obscure – with the use of the term “US elites” which is usually understood as “WASPs” – who the real promoters (Jewish lobby) of the US military interventions and belligerent positions towards the enemies of Israel are?

    Read More
    • Replies: @AnonFromTN
    Let’s get the record straight: I never claimed that American elites are WASPs. In fact, Jews are over-represented in American elites, particularly among the financial ones, i.e., banksters. Indeed, Jewish lobby wields disproportionate power in the US, many US Jews don’t even hide their dual US-Israeli citizenship any more. And yes, in the ME several US wars were clearly aimed at Israel’s enemies, suggesting that Jewish lobby was using the US as a hefty club.

    But Iraq war is a bad example: Saddam and Iranian ayatollahs used to be at each other’s throats, essentially neutralizing each other. At that time the US and its European vassals supplied Saddam with chemical weapons components. The only reason he did not have any chemical weapons when the US used them as a pretext for invasion is that those supply lines dried out. There were three main winners of the Iraq war, none of them the US as a country: Iran, Islamists, as well as Halliburton and equally unscrupulous swarm of Pentagon contractors. Strengthening Iran was against Israel’s best interests. Moreover, the US actions on several fronts are totally suicidal, which is also against Israeli interests, as Israel’s very existence depends on the US support, financial and military. US provocations against Russia (e.g., basket case Ukraine or ludicrous Skripal affair) and China (South China Sea, now trade war) have nothing to do with Israel’s interests and everything with the stupidity and shortsightedness of the American elites. Not to mention dog-and-pony show with North Korea, which undermined the US credibility. This is also contrary to Israel’s interests.

    One has to conclude that American elites (including Jews) are simply hysterical because their Ponzi schemes (US debt and dollar) are in an imminent danger of collapse. Iraq and Libya both tried to switch oil sales from the dollar to other currencies, Russia is trading with most neighbors in national currencies, and China remarkably successfully launched trade in oil futures in yuans. Thus, keeping in mind huge influence of the Israeli lobby in the US, overall conclusion must be that the US and Israeli elites are dangerously shortsighted and/or clinically stupid. That’s exactly the point I was making.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  104. Lot says:
    April 17, 2018 at 11:35 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Gilardi rants about the poor poor Arabs and warns of the wrath of his hero Putin, who needs more than five years and counting to even hold on to Russia’s one middle east ally.

    He envies and exaggerates Jewish power and influence, but when you’re completely bereft of power and influence, despite the Ph.D. everyone has to know you have, I can see how hard it is to accurately estimate Jewish power. Like a deaf man trying to describe how loud something is!

    Reality is, we will hit Syria whenever and wherever we want, so will Israel, France, and UK. And Russia and the Arabs can’t and won’t stop us. Trump’s popularity rose when he hired Bolton and then again when he hit Syria.

    Both the New Israel and the Original have the Mandate of Heaven, and we aren’t about to stop winning.

    Read More
    • LOL: L.K
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    Gilardi rants...
     
    He does?

    Both the New Israel and the Original have the Mandate of Heaven, and we aren’t about to stop winning.
     
    And whining, and bragging, and lying.

    Thanks for the laughs.
    , @nsa
    Wasn't Lot the mythical jooie pervert who fornicated with his daughters in a cave?
    , @Art
    Reality is, we will hit Syria whenever and wherever we want, so will Israel, France, and UK.

    Lot,

    My-o-my – you really exemplify the killer nature of the Jew culture. Finally, an honest Jew.

    Think Peace --- Do Mo Harm --- Maintain Hope --- Art
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  105. Realist says:
    April 17, 2018 at 11:36 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Carlson later followed up with an interview of Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi. He asked what might be an American national interest that would mandate military involvement in Syria. Wicker hardly hesitated before responding, “If you care about Israel, you have to be interested in what’s going on in Syria.”

    What you didn’t quote is Tucker’s response…”I do care about Israel”

    The IQ separation between the multitude of dumb ass goyim and the high IQ Jews that are in control of the institutions and organizations that influence and dominate American society are just too disparate. Multi billionaires are able to buy politicians while most Americans spend their time on social media or watching tripe on TV.

    Read More
    It is about money only and unity of goals and not about IQ.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  106. Art says:
    April 17, 2018 at 11:38 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @chris
    Ron Paul would have been even better; though the deep state would have taken them both out violently.

    In spite of Trump craven capitulation, they're still trying to do him in.

    In spite of Trump craven capitulation, they’re still trying to do him in.

    The only political arguments in the US are between Jews – right Jews, left Jews, and center Jews.

    Either the right, left, or center Jew argument, always wins. Depending on what Jew sugar daddy a Gentile politician has, dictates what they will argue.

    Sad but true.

    Think Peace — Art

    Read More
    April 17, 2018 at 11:50 pm GMT
    @jilles dykstra
    The problem with the uneven distribution of wealth in the world is not what rich people consume, there is a limit to spending money for oneself.
    The problem is the political power of money.
    With globalisation and free movement of capital the power of money increased, political power descreased.
    The USA always was a moneycracy, read the diaries of Harold L Ickes.
    But since approx 2000 the whole west was moneycracised.
    This is best seen right now in Hungary, where Soros tries to topple the democratically elected government.
    The EU is his tool.
    So the tail does not wag the dog, the dog wags its tail, in fact, the dog bites.
    But the other dogs resist.
    In 1933 there was the jewish war declaration on Germany, 1993 PNAC by AEI, the jewish war declaration on Russia and China.

    The USA always was a moneycracy, read the diaries of Harold L Ickes.

    True. Just read the anti-federalist papers. They warned us regarding most if not quite all of what we’re now seeing.

  108. jacques sheete says:
    April 17, 2018 at 11:54 pm GMT

    “Nazi Power” never went insane. The crimes of the three jew-stooges (Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin) were projected on to them by absurd and rigged trials …

    True. And, I might add, war time propaganda.

    Amazing how that stuff still sticks. And stinks.

  109. jacques sheete says:
    April 17, 2018 at 11:57 pm GMT
    @Lot
    Gilardi rants about the poor poor Arabs and warns of the wrath of his hero Putin, who needs more than five years and counting to even hold on to Russia's one middle east ally.

    He envies and exaggerates Jewish power and influence, but when you're completely bereft of power and influence, despite the Ph.D. everyone has to know you have, I can see how hard it is to accurately estimate Jewish power. Like a deaf man trying to describe how loud something is!

    Reality is, we will hit Syria whenever and wherever we want, so will Israel, France, and UK. And Russia and the Arabs can't and won't stop us. Trump's popularity rose when he hired Bolton and then again when he hit Syria.

    Both the New Israel and the Original have the Mandate of Heaven, and we aren't about to stop winning.

    Gilardi rants…

    He does?

    Both the New Israel and the Original have the Mandate of Heaven, and we aren’t about to stop winning.

    And whining, and bragging, and lying.

    Thanks for the laughs.

    • Replies: @Lot

    And whining, and bragging, and lying
     
    Nobody's perfect.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  110. CalDre says:
    April 18, 2018 at 12:07 am GMT • 300 Words
    @geokat62

    let’s be honest. The Illuminati is composed of a partnership between the European blue-bloods... and the Tribe... It’s ridiculous to say one of these elected puppets is the one pulling any strings... And the string-pullers are the Illuminati.
     
    I think my record of comments clearly shows that my comments are, by and large, fact driven.

    That said, the trouble I have with the Illuminati hypothesis you put forward is this: there has been no serious scholarship - meaning peer reviewed publications or books published by respected academicians - attempting to prove this hypothesis.

    But the same cannot be said about one half of your Illuminati team - i.e., The Lobby.

    The nefarious influence of The Lobby has been rigorously demonstrated by two sets of scholars:

    1. The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy authored by Profs. Mearsheimer and Walt

    2. The Culture of Critique trilogy authored by Prof. Kevin MacDonald

    These scholarly documents are chock full of references to sources that bolster their assertions, as they especially rely on statements coming from the horses mouth, so to speak.


    So let’s think about UK’s role in this Syria affair...
     
    Yes, let’s do think about it. I tend to believe the Brits have as much to gain from Syrian intervention as the French and Americans do. And if you want to understand what the American interest in Syria is, you needn’t go further than the statement Senator Wicker (R-MS) made while responding to that very question by Tucker Carlson. The good senator prefaced his response with the following statement: “well, if you care about Israel...”

    You can’t get a more honest assessment than that, now can you?

    Well if you want to limit your understanding of reality to “peer reviewed studies”, by all means.

    Having published a peer-reviewed article, I can assure you that peer review is a joke. Aside from finding that information widely available elsewhere.

    But yeah, it’s obvious Jews pull strings because, unlike blue bloods, who prefer to hide in the shadows, Jews are openly and notoriously Jews. But don’t confuse coyness with weakness.

    The Blue Bloods work, and have worked for centuries, through secret societies. The whole method to their madness is not to reveal what group they belong to. But we do know that, say, both Busk and Kerry, when they were running against each other for president, were members of Skull and Bones, which is one (of many) secret societies. Now that happened to come out, but 99% of the time it doesn’t.

    but here’s a little trick. Bing how many US presidents have been blood relatives of the House of Windsor. Answer: all of them. Top management needs some clan blood.

    In particularly your Lobby thesis does not explain why it was UK and Europe, not the Jews, who ruled the world for centuries. Yes, I’ve heard the argument that Jews were the bankers. But, as may be obvious, the monarchies that ruled the world weren’t coy about plunder. Look at the Louvre and British Museum, let along the castles the monarchs still live in. What would prevent the monarchies, that controlled the armies, navies and people, from taking all the gold from the Jews by force? Or by tax? Bear in mind, all the monarchies of Europe – Spain, Dutch, English, German, Austria-Hungarian, Polish, French, Russian, Swedish, etc. – were close blood relatives, closer than Jews are to each other.

    Do you really think in a period of 100 years these families, who ruled the world for centuries, lost all their power to some Jews without guns or some politicians?

    Read More
    Do you really think in a period of 100 years these families, who ruled the world for centuries, lost all their power to some Jews without guns or some politicians?
     
    You should give Karl Polanyi‘s The Great Transformation a read. It’s quite illuminating:

    The great transformation was begun by the powerful modern state, which was needed to push changes in social structure, and in what aspects of human nature were amplified and encouraged, which allowed for a competitive capitalist economy to emerge. For Polanyi, these changes implied the destruction of the basic social order that had reigned throughout pre-modern history. Central to the change was that factors of production like, land and labor, would now be sold on the market at market-determined prices instead of allocated according to tradition, redistribution, or reciprocity. He emphasized the greatness of the transformation because it was both a change of human institutions and human nature.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Great_Transformation_(book)
     

    , @L.K
    CalDre:

    In particularly your Lobby thesis does not explain why it was UK and Europe, not the Jews, who ruled the world for centuries.
     
    The war in Syria or the previous war against Iraq, and others in the greater ME, were not fought for the benefit of European blue bloods.

    They were and are being fought for International Zionism and their mafia entity, "Israel".

    International Jewry's power has increased enormously from the 19th Century until now.

    The fact that some European countries, for a period of time, ruled over much of the world has nothing to do with anything.

    Having read several of your posts in the past, I believe you mean well, but this sort of thing ends up being nothing but a distraction right now.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  111. anon[119] • Disclaimer says:
    April 18, 2018 at 12:15 am GMT

    More wonders of diversity: from VDARE, Indian immigrants who are increasingly running for government and virtually all are left wing socialist extremists:

    https://www.vdare.com/articles/colonization-by-indian-leftists-the-downside-of-merit-based-immigration?content=USA.com,%202010-2014%20statistics

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  112. utu says:
    April 18, 2018 at 12:16 am GMT
    @Realist

    Carlson later followed up with an interview of Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi. He asked what might be an American national interest that would mandate military involvement in Syria. Wicker hardly hesitated before responding, “If you care about Israel, you have to be interested in what’s going on in Syria.”
     
    What you didn't quote is Tucker's response..."I do care about Israel"

    The IQ separation between the multitude of dumb ass goyim and the high IQ Jews that are in control of the institutions and organizations that influence and dominate American society are just too disparate. Multi billionaires are able to buy politicians while most Americans spend their time on social media or watching tripe on TV.

    It is about money only and unity of goals and not about IQ.

    Read More
    It is about money only and unity of goals and not about IQ.
     
    The superior IQ of Ashkenazi Jews has afforded them near dominance in media, entertainment, academia, finance and economics. This near dominance has garnered them immense wealth and influence.
    Jewish people do tend to unity of purpose, the desire to be a cohesive unit, but IQ allows them to achieve it.
    Money is a tool and as all tools is useless if not used.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  113. SolontoCroesus says:
    April 18, 2018 at 12:31 am GMT
    @hobo
    SC

    My posting @37 is in reference to the latest foray by ICS to whitewash history. As this zionization of schools continues unabated, being but one thread of a multifaceted assault by jewish power, it brings to mind a quote attributed to an aide of Karl Rove in reference to the 'reality-based community':

    "'That's not the way the world really works anymore,' ...'We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality—judiciously, as you will—we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors...and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do'.


    It seems this is an apt description of the current state of affairs vis-a-vis jewish power. We are studying what they do while they are creating 'new realities'.

    Great observation, but with this little difference: ICS is dealing in SURreality.

    How are we going to change this?

    Write a bunch of pamphlets and leave them in church pews, community college cafeterias, other places teens hang out??

    Read More
    Hillary Mann Leverett, (looking very sharp), Michael Patrick Flanagan, Don DeBar.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnSqLkDVdyo
    CrossTalk on US Foreign Policy: Aggressive Posture

    "It doesn’t matter who the president is. It doesn’t matter which party controls the White House. One can easily ask the following question: Is Trump’s time in office serving George W. Bush’s third term or Barack Obama’s third term? The neocons are firmly in the saddle."
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  114. Twodees Partain says:
    April 18, 2018 at 12:32 am GMT • 100 Words
    @The Alarmist
    How about helping Israel if and only if an actual WMD hits one of their cities with clear and indisputable damage & mass casualties. Until then, they can fend for themselves.

    “How about helping Israel if and only if an actual WMD hits one of their cities with clear and indisputable damage & mass casualties.”

    I think that’s being too soft on Israel. How about letting them fend for themselves even in the case of a WMD attack after we withdraw all protection and aid and they have to face the vengeance of their neighbors? My view is that Israel should be made to repay every dollar of aid they’ve received from the US from the time their shitty little country was illegally formed until the present day.

    Israel has been an enemy of the US from the first. It’s time they were cut off totally.

    Read More
    April 18, 2018 at 12:51 am GMT • 400 Words

    Construction Minister Yoav Galant, a former IDF major-general and a security figure close to Netanyahu, also called for military action against the Syrian leader. “Assad is the angel of death, and the world would be better without him.”

    Typical supremacist tactic yet again, projection. Once you learn that pretty much everything the Zios/Israelis and their puppets say about others, are actually what they are themselves its pretty easy to see through the lies.

    I’m sure what they’re doing here is trying to provoke Russia or Iran to attack Israel or the Americans now based in Israel. Then they would have the excuse to go full retard. I think Putin was smart not to respond, the reaction from Americans was better than anything Putin could have done with missiles. People are waking up, Trump made a stupid move, will cost him big time, Republicans too.

    OANN-One America News ch. 347 on Direct TV has been telling the truth about the Syrian false flag too. They have some videos on Youtube as well, pretty good stuff.

    The Iranian, Syrians and N Koreans would be smart to get nukes, Israel has 200+ pointed in all directions, why wouldn’t they have something to make the Israeli loons think twice? Just look at what happens when you don’t…Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen

    I’ve come to understand why Hitler got elected lately, look at how they’re treating everyone in the world, even America, after we’ve done nothing but good for them, how many billions do we fork over in handouts every year to these ungrateful psychos? What do we get in return?
    No one that has been through a holocaust as advertised acts this way, no way, and they wonder why people question the holohoax, or Hitlers actions? It in our face now, they’re doing it to us for crying out loud. I’ve been reading about pre-WW2 Germany lately, sounds a whole lot like current America. Seems they would have learned, with that high IQ they have, not to do the same thing that brought such poor results last time…..guess not.

    So I don’t want to hear no more whining Zios, you’re doing it to yourselves, keep ratcheting the madness up, even though the writing is already on the wall.

    I expect we’ll be seeing a false flag or hate crime hoaxes pretty soon, to be blamed on Muslims or “white supremacists” of course, its been a while since we had one now……

    Read More
    • Agree: HogHappenin
    • Replies: @HogHappenin
    Good one hooch!
    You know of late they don't give a damn about credibility anymore! it's like a full blown oligarchy with a thin veneer of 'democracy' (as if democracy is a panacea to all of society's political ills) with the circus of elections repeating every now and then to deflate the build up of tensions.

    Since you live in the south where a big chunk of our soldiers come from, have you tried to red-pill US servicemen (and women). Unless the army is seriously red-pilled nothing absolutely nothing will change for these 'elites'.

    They'll go on destroying nation after nation not to mention eroding and decaying the country. Have you seriously tried red-pilling some of the muscle that backs this lunacy? I'm sure you must be having a couple of pals or family members in the army roster.
    , @jacques sheete

    Typical supremacist tactic yet again, projection. Once you learn that pretty much everything the Zios/Israelis and their puppets say about others, are actually what they are themselves its pretty easy to see through the lies.
     
    Key concept that, for sure.

    I’ve come to understand why Hitler got elected lately...
     
    It is easy to see when one considers that he was anti-Bolshie and when one understands who the rich bastards were, and are, behind the Commie world wide permanent revolution, which is continuing to this day.

    Also by reading the planks of the Commie manifesto, one can also understand that the USSA is under the thrall of the scum as well, having fully implemented 7 of the 10 the last time I looked a while back. The Nazis at least put up a good fight against all odds.

    This site claims all 10 are operative and they're probably correct.

    http://www.criminalgovernment.com/docs/planks.html
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    April 18, 2018 at 12:55 am GMT • 200 Words
    @CalDre
    Well if you want to limit your understanding of reality to "peer reviewed studies", by all means.

    Having published a peer-reviewed article, I can assure you that peer review is a joke. Aside from finding that information widely available elsewhere.

    But yeah, it's obvious Jews pull strings because, unlike blue bloods, who prefer to hide in the shadows, Jews are openly and notoriously Jews. But don't confuse coyness with weakness.

    The Blue Bloods work, and have worked for centuries, through secret societies. The whole method to their madness is not to reveal what group they belong to. But we do know that, say, both Busk and Kerry, when they were running against each other for president, were members of Skull and Bones, which is one (of many) secret societies. Now that happened to come out, but 99% of the time it doesn't.

    but here's a little trick. Bing how many US presidents have been blood relatives of the House of Windsor. Answer: all of them. Top management needs some clan blood.

    In particularly your Lobby thesis does not explain why it was UK and Europe, not the Jews, who ruled the world for centuries. Yes, I've heard the argument that Jews were the bankers. But, as may be obvious, the monarchies that ruled the world weren't coy about plunder. Look at the Louvre and British Museum, let along the castles the monarchs still live in. What would prevent the monarchies, that controlled the armies, navies and people, from taking all the gold from the Jews by force? Or by tax? Bear in mind, all the monarchies of Europe - Spain, Dutch, English, German, Austria-Hungarian, Polish, French, Russian, Swedish, etc. - were close blood relatives, closer than Jews are to each other.

    Do you really think in a period of 100 years these families, who ruled the world for centuries, lost all their power to some Jews without guns or some politicians?

    Do you really think in a period of 100 years these families, who ruled the world for centuries, lost all their power to some Jews without guns or some politicians?

    You should give Karl Polanyi‘s The Great Transformation a read. It’s quite illuminating:

    The great transformation was begun by the powerful modern state, which was needed to push changes in social structure, and in what aspects of human nature were amplified and encouraged, which allowed for a competitive capitalist economy to emerge. For Polanyi, these changes implied the destruction of the basic social order that had reigned throughout pre-modern history. Central to the change was that factors of production like, land and labor, would now be sold on the market at market-determined prices instead of allocated according to tradition, redistribution, or reciprocity. He emphasized the greatness of the transformation because it was both a change of human institutions and human nature.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Great_Transformation_(book)

    Read More
    • Replies: @CalDre
    Yes but there's no evidence that the new boss wasn't the same as the old boss.

    The royals created "democracy" in which they put two of their puppets on the block and the "people" got to choose which one they preferred.

    You don't think the royals and nobilities were the ones who had the capital to invest in factories? You think some peasant, who hadn't barely enough food to feed himself, started a factory?

    People like to claim, say, that Jews control all the media and central banks. But do you know that the Qunt of England appoints the directors of both the BBC (which they get the taxpayers to fund) and the Bank of England? And these aren't just any media or bank - these are the central media and central bank of the country that virtually ruled the world for many centuries.

    One could go on. I don't mean to change your mind. Just going forward, keep an open mind. Look not only for the Jews on the stage, but the blue bloods. But you'll have to look harder. They're secretive about their status. Very.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  117. nsa says:
    April 18, 2018 at 12:57 am GMT
    @Lot
    Gilardi rants about the poor poor Arabs and warns of the wrath of his hero Putin, who needs more than five years and counting to even hold on to Russia's one middle east ally.

    He envies and exaggerates Jewish power and influence, but when you're completely bereft of power and influence, despite the Ph.D. everyone has to know you have, I can see how hard it is to accurately estimate Jewish power. Like a deaf man trying to describe how loud something is!

    Reality is, we will hit Syria whenever and wherever we want, so will Israel, France, and UK. And Russia and the Arabs can't and won't stop us. Trump's popularity rose when he hired Bolton and then again when he hit Syria.

    Both the New Israel and the Original have the Mandate of Heaven, and we aren't about to stop winning.

    Wasn’t Lot the mythical jooie pervert who fornicated with his daughters in a cave?

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    Wasn’t Lot the mythical jooie pervert who fornicated with his daughters in a cave?
     
    Not so much mythical; prototypical.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  118. AnonFromTN says:
    April 18, 2018 at 1:04 am GMT • 400 Words
    @Joe Correa
    I'd like to remind Occam's razorists and other muppets and shills accusing reasonable bloggers and commenters of being conspiracy theorists - for rightly pointing out the critical role played by Israel and the US Jewish Lobby in getting the US to militarily intervene in countries considered foes by Israel - about this well researched, beautiful paper written in 2006 by Harvard's JFK School of Government professor of International Affairs Stephen Walt and Chicago University professor of Political Sciences John Mearsheimer in which it is explained with great detail what the Jewish lobby is, why it was a critical factor to get the US to intervene in Iraq in 2003, and how successfully steers US foreign policy in the Greater Middle East to favour Israel.

    http://mearsheimer.uchicago.edu/pdfs/IsraelLobby.pdf

    Bottomline: explanation 2 is largely correct, the tail is wagging the dog, pro Israel donors are better organized and have bottomless pockets, either to promote "unfriendly" politicos (to Rouhani's Iran, Assad's Syria and Saddam's Iraq) or to promote the opponents to the ones that have noticed the Lobby's stranglehold and oppose or don't favour enough belligerent US policies towards said ME countries and its leaders.

    Are you trying to obscure - with the use of the term "US elites" which is usually understood as "WASPs" - who the real promoters (Jewish lobby) of the US military interventions and belligerent positions towards the enemies of Israel are?

    Let’s get the record straight: I never claimed that American elites are WASPs. In fact, Jews are over-represented in American elites, particularly among the financial ones, i.e., banksters. Indeed, Jewish lobby wields disproportionate power in the US, many US Jews don’t even hide their dual US-Israeli citizenship any more. And yes, in the ME several US wars were clearly aimed at Israel’s enemies, suggesting that Jewish lobby was using the US as a hefty club.

    But Iraq war is a bad example: Saddam and Iranian ayatollahs used to be at each other’s throats, essentially neutralizing each other. At that time the US and its European vassals supplied Saddam with chemical weapons components. The only reason he did not have any chemical weapons when the US used them as a pretext for invasion is that those supply lines dried out. There were three main winners of the Iraq war, none of them the US as a country: Iran, Islamists, as well as Halliburton and equally unscrupulous swarm of Pentagon contractors. Strengthening Iran was against Israel’s best interests. Moreover, the US actions on several fronts are totally suicidal, which is also against Israeli interests, as Israel’s very existence depends on the US support, financial and military. US provocations against Russia (e.g., basket case Ukraine or ludicrous Skripal affair) and China (South China Sea, now trade war) have nothing to do with Israel’s interests and everything with the stupidity and shortsightedness of the American elites. Not to mention dog-and-pony show with North Korea, which undermined the US credibility. This is also contrary to Israel’s interests.

    One has to conclude that American elites (including Jews) are simply hysterical because their Ponzi schemes (US debt and dollar) are in an imminent danger of collapse. Iraq and Libya both tried to switch oil sales from the dollar to other currencies, Russia is trading with most neighbors in national currencies, and China remarkably successfully launched trade in oil futures in yuans. Thus, keeping in mind huge influence of the Israeli lobby in the US, overall conclusion must be that the US and Israeli elites are dangerously shortsighted and/or clinically stupid. That’s exactly the point I was making.

    Read More
    Whatever Iran may have gained from the deposing of Saddam and the installation of a Shiite-dominated US puppet government, Israel gained far more from Iraq’s descent into instability and sectarian infighting, as well as permanent US troop presence to facilitate greater chaos throughout the region (in accord with Oded Yinon), which is in Israel’s interest.
    , @L.K
    Your entire post is nothing but a big pile of disinformation.

    At this point, someone, who, like you, states "But Iraq war is a bad example:", is either extremely ignorant or just dissembling...

    The fraudulent war on terror, which began with the invasion of Afghanistan over the Zionist false flag of 9-11, is entirely a Zionist project.

    Anyone with half a brain knows that the attack on Iraq was not supposed to end there; Iraq was one of several countries, 7 according to General Clark, to be taken out in only 5 years... Iran, the strongest and main objective, was going to the last to be targeted, once completely encircled and cut off from any allies. Syria and Lebanon(Hezbollah) were supposed to be taken out too, before Iran.
    Afghanistan sits on Iran's Eastern borders while Iraq on Iran's Western frontier.
    http://www.partiantisioniste.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/moyen_orient_carte_02.jpg

    The Zionist plans did not work as planned, because, instead of 'cakewalks', the ZUS's forces soon ran into trouble, in the form of harsh guerrilla warfare in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
    The war on Syria is a continuation of the original plan, and a way to try to "fix" what went wrong;
    By destabilizing Syria trough the heavy use of Salafi/Wahhabi jihadists, the idea was also to destabilize fragile Iraq, fragile still from the long ZUS occupation, and regain control...
    To this end, the so called 'Islamic State' was created by the ZUS & allies.

    You are also bullshitting re the reasons for US hostility towards Russia, since they do, to a considerable degree, stem from Zionist hostility towards Russia & its hold over US foreign policy.
    Just a few examples, there is a LOT more:
    The Neocons Versus Russia
    http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2008/08/16/the-neocons-versus-russia/

    Why the neocon(a Jewish political movement) hostility toward Russia? We could certainly imagine that if Russia was controlled by the Israel Lobby and Jewish interests in the same way that the United States is, this would not be happening. Indeed, a major neocon complaint is that Russia delayed sanctions against Israel’s arch-enemy Iran and has supplied Iran with nuclear material as well as weaponry designed to protect its nuclear installations.

    Quite simply, we think that neocon hostility stems from the fact that Russia under Vladimir Putin proved to be far more nationalistic than is good for the Jews or for Israel. A landmark event was Putin’s crackdown on the oligarchs — that small, overwhelmingly Jewish group of tycoons that came to control the industrial base of the USSR during the shift to capitalism
     
    Philip Giraldi on the Neocons, Ukraine, Russia, and the Oligarchs
    http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2014/02/22/philip-giraldi-on-the-neocons-ukraine-russia-and-the-oligarchs/
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  119. jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 1:07 am GMT

    I think that’s being too soft on Israel. How about letting them fend for themselves

    Amen to that especially since they seem to love to brag about their IQs and other “fab” qualities. Let’s see how well they do in a non parasitic role.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Realist
    More IQ envy from Jack Shit.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  120. redmudhooch says:
    April 18, 2018 at 1:20 am GMT • 100 Words
    @ChuckOrloski
    Hi Biff,

    From the chicken of the Red Sea... CENSORSHIP, below.

    https://www.timesofisrael.com/zoa-says-it-stopped-anti-semitic-al-jazeera-reports-on-us-jewish-lobby/

    “From the chicken of the Red Sea… CENSORSHIP, below.
    https://www.timesofisrael.com/zoa-says-it-stopped-anti-semitic-al-jazeera-reports-on-us-jewish-lobby/&#8221;

    Funny thing is, they’ve probably brought more publicity to the documentary by fighting it than it would have gotten just being released by Al Jazerra…

    High IQ once again, just can’t fix stoopid.
    Can’t they see how literally every Anti-American thing they do, fighting freedom, backfires on them?

    Oh well, what do I know? I’m just a pea brain low IQ gentile….

    The Zionist Project 4. Puppet Masters – America’s Last Regime Change

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  121. redmudhooch says:
    April 18, 2018 at 1:35 am GMT • 100 Words
    @anonymous

    Pray that these monsters find the peace of Christ
     
    Peace?!

    Given the white christian monsters who travel with Bibles on their murderous rampages across the world... pfft.

    Peace?!

    Given the white christian monsters who travel with Bibles on their murderous rampages across the world… pfft.

    Carrying a Bible and calling yourself a Christian does not make you a Christian.
    Just like the fake Jews, they hide behind religion to get away with evil, and it has become pretty profitable too.

    You’re welcome.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  122. NoseytheDuke says:
    April 18, 2018 at 1:44 am GMT
    @AnonFromTN
    I’d like to remind conspiracy theorists of Occam’s razor. There are two explanations for recent US actions: 1) the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity; 2) Israeli tail successfully wags the US dog because the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity. Obviously, the first explanation involves fewer assumptions. Thus, it is more plausible than the second.

    With precise orientation, a razor can be sharpened by the magnetic pull of the Moon. You’ll need a compass and will need to stand in the moonlight for a considerable amount of time being extremely dull. Have patience.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  123. CalDre says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:05 am GMT • 200 Words
    @geokat62

    Do you really think in a period of 100 years these families, who ruled the world for centuries, lost all their power to some Jews without guns or some politicians?
     
    You should give Karl Polanyi‘s The Great Transformation a read. It’s quite illuminating:

    The great transformation was begun by the powerful modern state, which was needed to push changes in social structure, and in what aspects of human nature were amplified and encouraged, which allowed for a competitive capitalist economy to emerge. For Polanyi, these changes implied the destruction of the basic social order that had reigned throughout pre-modern history. Central to the change was that factors of production like, land and labor, would now be sold on the market at market-determined prices instead of allocated according to tradition, redistribution, or reciprocity. He emphasized the greatness of the transformation because it was both a change of human institutions and human nature.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Great_Transformation_(book)
     

    Yes but there’s no evidence that the new boss wasn’t the same as the old boss.

    The royals created “democracy” in which they put two of their puppets on the block and the “people” got to choose which one they preferred.

    You don’t think the royals and nobilities were the ones who had the capital to invest in factories? You think some peasant, who hadn’t barely enough food to feed himself, started a factory?

    People like to claim, say, that Jews control all the media and central banks. But do you know that the Qunt of England appoints the directors of both the BBC (which they get the taxpayers to fund) and the Bank of England? And these aren’t just any media or bank – these are the central media and central bank of the country that virtually ruled the world for many centuries.

    One could go on. I don’t mean to change your mind. Just going forward, keep an open mind. Look not only for the Jews on the stage, but the blue bloods. But you’ll have to look harder. They’re secretive about their status. Very.

    Read More
    April 18, 2018 at 2:11 am GMT

    Personal archives are not working for Earlier Items.

    Notice page 1, 2, 3 etc show the same items

    http://www.unz.com/comments/all/?commenterfilter=NoseytheDuke

    http://www.unz.com/comments/all/page/2/?commenterfilter=NoseytheDuke

    http://www.unz.com/comments/all/page/3/?commenterfilter=NoseytheDuke

    Read More
    April 18, 2018 at 2:14 am GMT • 100 Words
    @anon
    Since the US military is now taking its marching orders from Israel, it wouldn't be so bad if it becomes overrun with homo/lesbo/trannies. They would inflict much less damage than the macho white males currently in the military, since they'll probably faint or scream like little girls as soon as they see blood, or fall for the hunky hairy muslim mujahideens.

    Let's send the rainbow army to fight Israel's wars, under the direct commands of Zioncons Mike Pence, John Bolton and Nikki Haley(make them all join the Rainbow army deployed to Syria or wherever Israel wants them). They'll give Israel the protection it deserves.

    Since the US military is now taking its marching orders from Israel, it wouldn’t be so bad if it becomes overrun with homo/lesbo/trannies.

    Here’s the problem. Even though military makes a BIG DEAL of homos, trannies, and women, the fact remains tough guys will do most of the heavy lifting and fighting. So, it’s still the same military.

    But because of its ‘progressive’ sheen, the Liberals will now support the military.

    That makes it far more dangerous.

    Read More
    April 18, 2018 at 2:16 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Anon
    Things might be better if UK and France were removed from Permanent Security Council and replaced with Indian and Iran(or Nigeria or Brazil).

    As UK and France as such vassals of the US, it's like US-US-US.

    Exclusive club Permanent UNSC required powerful influence to determine geopolitical outcome, including (nuke)mil capability, political & economy prowess. UK & Fr are declining. Germany lead EU might be more suitable to replace both.

    India is potential one, but sepoy is forever sepoy, a errand running boy for Anglozionist in long history. Look at what its doing with FUKUS & Israel now.

    While China trying to open a pressure war front at Taiwan Strait to force US back down on Syria, India immediately conducted a thousand fighter planes simulated attack on China & Pak to counter.

    China objected India request to join UNSC in reason that nuclear power Pak will be qualified too, which India rejected. And India doesn’t even want to join Nuclear non proliferation, a total chaotic poor country so unfit for UNSC job.

    Iran, Nigeria & Brazil have no substantial influence. Brazil has already been castrated by Anglozionist using court process & impeachment, their popular leaders are jailed for “corruption” while most corrupted puppet leaders are put in power to destroy Brics.

    Read More
    April 18, 2018 at 2:17 am GMT
    @AnonFromTN
    I’d like to remind conspiracy theorists of Occam’s razor. There are two explanations for recent US actions: 1) the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity; 2) Israeli tail successfully wags the US dog because the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity. Obviously, the first explanation involves fewer assumptions. Thus, it is more plausible than the second.

    I’d like to remind you about strawman-bashing.

    Yea, very profitable exercise. For the real culprits.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  128. Hillbob says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:23 am GMT

    No dog in this hunt , nor fully understand the issue: However , I am wondering how is it that ISIS never attacks Israel or vice versa? Are they the same(or are they on the same side only) Would someone elucidate my ignorance?

    Read More
    • Replies: @NoseytheDuke
    Assuming that you live on planet Earth and want to live a decent and peaceful life without hinderance, you do indeed have a dog in this hunt. This affects everyone.

    As to your question, ISIS and the myriad number of creative names used to label the proxy forces are largely armed and trained by US, UK and Israel, some other nations also participate. Funding largely comes from those same nations but also includes SA and the Gulf States.

    Israel has been known to take wounded ISIS fighters into Israel for medical treatment so that they can promptly return to the battlefield. This article points out which nation derives the benefit and who exactly is calling the shots. I hope this helps. Cheers
    , @Hillbob
    Thanks NTD for putting me to my place. You are so right I do have a dog in the hunt. Let's expose these murdering MFers
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  129. Beefcake the Mighty says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:32 am GMT • 100 Words
    @AnonFromTN
    Let’s get the record straight: I never claimed that American elites are WASPs. In fact, Jews are over-represented in American elites, particularly among the financial ones, i.e., banksters. Indeed, Jewish lobby wields disproportionate power in the US, many US Jews don’t even hide their dual US-Israeli citizenship any more. And yes, in the ME several US wars were clearly aimed at Israel’s enemies, suggesting that Jewish lobby was using the US as a hefty club.

    But Iraq war is a bad example: Saddam and Iranian ayatollahs used to be at each other’s throats, essentially neutralizing each other. At that time the US and its European vassals supplied Saddam with chemical weapons components. The only reason he did not have any chemical weapons when the US used them as a pretext for invasion is that those supply lines dried out. There were three main winners of the Iraq war, none of them the US as a country: Iran, Islamists, as well as Halliburton and equally unscrupulous swarm of Pentagon contractors. Strengthening Iran was against Israel’s best interests. Moreover, the US actions on several fronts are totally suicidal, which is also against Israeli interests, as Israel’s very existence depends on the US support, financial and military. US provocations against Russia (e.g., basket case Ukraine or ludicrous Skripal affair) and China (South China Sea, now trade war) have nothing to do with Israel’s interests and everything with the stupidity and shortsightedness of the American elites. Not to mention dog-and-pony show with North Korea, which undermined the US credibility. This is also contrary to Israel’s interests.

    One has to conclude that American elites (including Jews) are simply hysterical because their Ponzi schemes (US debt and dollar) are in an imminent danger of collapse. Iraq and Libya both tried to switch oil sales from the dollar to other currencies, Russia is trading with most neighbors in national currencies, and China remarkably successfully launched trade in oil futures in yuans. Thus, keeping in mind huge influence of the Israeli lobby in the US, overall conclusion must be that the US and Israeli elites are dangerously shortsighted and/or clinically stupid. That’s exactly the point I was making.

    Whatever Iran may have gained from the deposing of Saddam and the installation of a Shiite-dominated US puppet government, Israel gained far more from Iraq’s descent into instability and sectarian infighting, as well as permanent US troop presence to facilitate greater chaos throughout the region (in accord with Oded Yinon), which is in Israel’s interest.

    Read More
    Iraq has kicked the US troops out once, although it let them come back under the pretext of fighting ISIS. Iraqi government is quite genuinely Shiite-dominated, but it only pretends to be US puppet. It lets Iranian troops through to Syria, allowed its own Shiite militia to fight on Assad’s side in Syria, and always allows Russian planes and cruise missiles through on their way to Syria. All these are against real US (and Israeli; see astute comment #128) puppets, ISIS and other head-choppers. If I were an Israel supporter, I wouldn’t trust Iraqi government an inch.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  130. Beefcake the Mighty says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:34 am GMT
    @Brabantian
    The elephant in the room not discussed above, is the huge support for Israel by Russia as well, in fact a 'Russo-Zionist' axis -

    To modify the favoured phrase of Unz writer Andrei ‘The Saker’ Raevsky, with his in fact false claims that Vladimir Putin is fighting 'Anglo-Zionism'

    Whilst Israel continues to bomb and attack Syrian territory in league with US-UK-France, killing Russia's Iranian allies ... Putin makes a new tech deal with Israel's Viber as the official Russia gov choice company for 'safe' communication - LOL - whilst Putin crushes and blocks a Russian-founded IT rival to WhatsApp, Telegram, to make room for Putin's Israeli friends

    About 20% of those Israeli soldiers shooting Palestinian children and protestors, are essentially Russians, many of them Christian Orthodox with an alleged 'Jewish ancestor' ... no big objections from Putin about the Russians involved in the massacre of Palestinians, imported by Israel in the 1990s to be Israel's military 'tough guys', rougher than the now-soft Tel Aviv Israeli 'soyboys'

    In Russia, Putin has sponsored the Mossad-tied Chabad wing of Jewish religious life, helping push aside the old non-Zionist religious Jews, as Israel Shamir has noted ... Shamir and Anatoly Karlin both indicating they are 'puzzled' by these and similar actions

    The pro-Putin faker 'the Saker' is actually trying to distract us from what appears to be more truly an Anglo-Russo-Zionist cabal, playing both 'sides' of what is a very bloody game

    As indeed it always was, a game of the 'Best Enemy Money Can Buy' as Antony Sutton showed was true of the old Soviet Union, getting US tech transferred to it thru Israel and other conduits, in the 1950s-60s-70s

    Western stooge Yeltsin appointed Putin ... It was perhaps Putin's mission to build Russia up - so it could be the nation-state 'enemy' again ... Despite all the alleged 'threats' from the West, Putin and Russian media even today, still pull their punches on a wide variety of key matters, from the crimes of Nato to the crimes of Israel ... Israel bombs Syria and kills Syrians and Iranians, and Putin then makes a security-endangering tech deal with the Israeli bombers ... that is ultra-key data to grok for anyone trying to understand the world today

    Vladimir Putin and 'Putin's rabbi', Berel Lazar of Chabad
    https://www.telesurtv.net/__export/1406828357246/sites/telesur/img/multimedia/2014/07/31/vladimir_putin_rabino_rusos.jpg

    It is worth remembering that Putin’s government recently passed a law criminalizing Holocaust denial (although of course there are Slavic interests in perpetuating that particular myth).

    Read More
    April 18, 2018 at 3:15 am GMT
    @Beefcake the Mighty
    I’d like to remind you about strawman-bashing.

    Yea, very profitable exercise. For the real culprits.

  132. AnonFromTN says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:24 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Beefcake the Mighty
    Whatever Iran may have gained from the deposing of Saddam and the installation of a Shiite-dominated US puppet government, Israel gained far more from Iraq’s descent into instability and sectarian infighting, as well as permanent US troop presence to facilitate greater chaos throughout the region (in accord with Oded Yinon), which is in Israel’s interest.

    Iraq has kicked the US troops out once, although it let them come back under the pretext of fighting ISIS. Iraqi government is quite genuinely Shiite-dominated, but it only pretends to be US puppet. It lets Iranian troops through to Syria, allowed its own Shiite militia to fight on Assad’s side in Syria, and always allows Russian planes and cruise missiles through on their way to Syria. All these are against real US (and Israeli; see astute comment #128) puppets, ISIS and other head-choppers. If I were an Israel supporter, I wouldn’t trust Iraqi government an inch.

    • Replies: @Beefcake the Mighty
    The issue is whether the current Iraqi state is preferable to Saddam’s stable rule. If these things you list were so objectionable from a Zionist standpoint (perhaps they are annoyances), we would be hearing about the need to restart the war against Iraq.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  133. L.K says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:43 am GMT • 100 Words
    @CalDre
    Well if you want to limit your understanding of reality to "peer reviewed studies", by all means.

    Having published a peer-reviewed article, I can assure you that peer review is a joke. Aside from finding that information widely available elsewhere.

    But yeah, it's obvious Jews pull strings because, unlike blue bloods, who prefer to hide in the shadows, Jews are openly and notoriously Jews. But don't confuse coyness with weakness.

    The Blue Bloods work, and have worked for centuries, through secret societies. The whole method to their madness is not to reveal what group they belong to. But we do know that, say, both Busk and Kerry, when they were running against each other for president, were members of Skull and Bones, which is one (of many) secret societies. Now that happened to come out, but 99% of the time it doesn't.

    but here's a little trick. Bing how many US presidents have been blood relatives of the House of Windsor. Answer: all of them. Top management needs some clan blood.

    In particularly your Lobby thesis does not explain why it was UK and Europe, not the Jews, who ruled the world for centuries. Yes, I've heard the argument that Jews were the bankers. But, as may be obvious, the monarchies that ruled the world weren't coy about plunder. Look at the Louvre and British Museum, let along the castles the monarchs still live in. What would prevent the monarchies, that controlled the armies, navies and people, from taking all the gold from the Jews by force? Or by tax? Bear in mind, all the monarchies of Europe - Spain, Dutch, English, German, Austria-Hungarian, Polish, French, Russian, Swedish, etc. - were close blood relatives, closer than Jews are to each other.

    Do you really think in a period of 100 years these families, who ruled the world for centuries, lost all their power to some Jews without guns or some politicians?

    CalDre:

    In particularly your Lobby thesis does not explain why it was UK and Europe, not the Jews, who ruled the world for centuries.

    The war in Syria or the previous war against Iraq, and others in the greater ME, were not fought for the benefit of European blue bloods.

    They were and are being fought for International Zionism and their mafia entity, “Israel”.

    International Jewry’s power has increased enormously from the 19th Century until now.

    The fact that some European countries, for a period of time, ruled over much of the world has nothing to do with anything.

    Having read several of your posts in the past, I believe you mean well, but this sort of thing ends up being nothing but a distraction right now.

    • Replies: @CalDre

    The war in Syria or the previous war against Iraq, and others in the greater ME, were not fought for the benefit of European blue bloods.
     
    So you claim. But let's look at a history of imperialism, shall we? In the 1950-60s, US was involved in a massive terror/mass murder spree in Indochina - Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia. How did this benefit the Tribe? Or the blue bloods, in your theory? Or who did it benefit?

    Then opposition to the draft stopped the imperial wars for a few years, roughly a decade, when Reagan switched the focus to Latin America, where we had wars against Grenada, Panama and Nicaragua as well as death squads in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, etc. How did this benefit the Tribe or, in your theory, blue bloods? Or why were those wars fought?

    Now, the next theater of action has been Middle East. Are you so sure those wars wouldn't have happened even if Israel didn't exist?

    International Jewry’s power has increased enormously from the 19th Century until now.
     
    Maybe so. But did you know that the blue bloods were engaged in wars in the Middle East before Israel even existed?

    The fact that some European countries, for a period of time, ruled over much of the world has nothing to do with anything.
     
    Now this is a non-sensical statement. The point is that blue bloods have been trying to dominate the world, and remove anyone not subject to their dominance, for centuries. Current wars in the ME fit exactly into this centuries-old pattern. But let's ignore on this centuries-old pattern and focus on "the other", so we don't have to blame ourselves. It's all Jews' fault, and Whites are perfect and pure, right? LOL! What utter rubbish.

    this sort of thing ends up being nothing but a distraction right now.
     
    Oh, so sorry, last thing I mean to do is have truth interfere with the campaign of Jew scapegoating.

    Jews certainly play a large role in the Illuminati, and I stand by past posts (nothing has changed in my worldview), it's just you are ignoring the other elephant in the room. Deliberately, it seems. Why?
    , @jacques sheete
    You are correct of course, and I would suggest he read the very short pamphlet,

    The Jews and the British Empire, by "Leslie Fry" ( the author's nom de plume) available here in several formats.

    https://archive.org/details/JewsAndTheBritishEmpire
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  134. REALITY CHECK says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:45 am GMT
    @SolontoCroesus
    Phil Giraldi, Unz's own Muhammad Ali, more like a bee than a butterfly.
    Keep punching, Phil, the blows are stinging.

    nb. "Bombing the Syrian government hasn’t make the U.S. or any other country more secure, and it will likely weaken President Bashar al-Assad just enough to prolong Syria’s civil war and add to the suffering of the civilian population. "

    "doesn't make" or "hasn't made" ?

    Obviously there’s no such thing as a “sovereign country” anymore when globalist regimes
    — The Coalition of the Killing — can bomb you with impunity if you’re a weaker country., and when the complicit zionist MSM & CIA control the narrative. Globalists don’t need no damn evidence..

  Anonymous[321] • Disclaimer says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:49 am GMT • 100 Words

    Bob Corker and Tim Kaine just teamed up to send a new bill to the floor that will give Trump unprecedented power to wage war anywhere in the world without the approval of Congress, with Congress only able to veto the war after the fact, and only after obtaining a 2/3 majority.

    http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/senators-offer-up-unprecedented-war-powers-to-president-aumf-kaine-corker/

    Now why would Bob Corker and Tim Kaine, two of Trump’s arch enemies, want to give him such broad power? This has to be a set up, they are giving Trump the rope to go hang himself!

    • Replies: @renfro
    Bob Corker and Tim Kaine are both top Israel lobby politicians. They are doing this to prepare the way for Bolton to talk Trump into attacking Syria and Iran
    , @Mike P
    The "rope to hang himself" idea assumes that Trump is hell-bent on war. He is not. They want to deny him the option to hide behind congress and stall.

    Also, maybe they are preparing for a war that even the stooges in congress might find hard to swallow. Iran, here we come.

  REALITY CHECK says: • Website
    April 18, 2018 at 3:55 am GMT • 300 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    Phil Giraldi, Unz's own Muhammad Ali, more like a bee than a butterfly.
    Keep punching, Phil, the blows are stinging.

    nb. "Bombing the Syrian government hasn’t make the U.S. or any other country more secure, and it will likely weaken President Bashar al-Assad just enough to prolong Syria’s civil war and add to the suffering of the civilian population. "

    "doesn't make" or "hasn't made" ?

    So much to be said. The first important question. Why are we there? Answer.. to carve out territory for an “Israel friendly” Kurdish state. Because a Kurdish state made up of Syrian, Iraqi, Turkish and Iranian lands would weaken Syria, Iraq, Turkey and Iran. A Kurdish state would have the Kurds controlling Iraqi oil fields in Kirkuk and Mosul (oil which would be piped into israel), and as a bonus a Kurdish state would almost assuredly deny Iran a land route for its gas pipeline through Syria to Europe. Not to mention the 200,000 Kurdish jews that live in israel. And then there’s Israel and its partners who would love to break up the majority Russian share of Europe’s LNG market with their newly discovered Mediterranean gas fields.. LNG that they intend to pipe to Europe.

    And last, but certainly not least, the Golan Heights. Currently they’re drilling for oil that is rightfully owned by Syria. The drilling contract was awarded to Israel’s Afek Oil and Gaz (previously named Genie Israel Oil and Gas), a subsidiary of the American firm (Genie Energy) whose management, principal investors and advisory board are also dominated by Jews. The president of their Israeli subsidiary is Efraim “Effi” Eitam, an Israeli military commander who called for expelling the “cancer” of Arabs from Israel.

    Genie Energy Advisory board: (all Jewish except Cheney & Murdoch who is a well known zionist) Jacob Rothschild, Rupert Murdoch, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and Michael Steinhardt.

    Genie Energy Investors (All Jews): Howard S. Jonas (chairman)..Geoffrey Rochwarger (Vice Chairman)..Avi Goldin (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)..Ira A. Greenstein (President)..Michael Jonas (Director of Global Exploration and Business Development)..Michael Stein (Executive Vice President of Operations).

  Beefcake the Mighty says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:56 am GMT
    @AnonFromTN
    Iraq has kicked the US troops out once, although it let them come back under the pretext of fighting ISIS. Iraqi government is quite genuinely Shiite-dominated, but it only pretends to be US puppet. It lets Iranian troops through to Syria, allowed its own Shiite militia to fight on Assad’s side in Syria, and always allows Russian planes and cruise missiles through on their way to Syria. All these are against real US (and Israeli; see astute comment #128) puppets, ISIS and other head-choppers. If I were an Israel supporter, I wouldn’t trust Iraqi government an inch.

    The issue is whether the current Iraqi state is preferable to Saddam’s stable rule. If these things you list were so objectionable from a Zionist standpoint (perhaps they are annoyances), we would be hearing about the need to restart the war against Iraq.

  renfro says:
    April 18, 2018 at 4:27 am GMT • 100 Words

    Play offense not defense…go after them on every issue, don’t wait for them to come after you.

    Durham, NC votes for nation’s first ban on police exchanges with Israel

    19 hours ago – Late Monday evening, Durham voted unanimously to become the first city in the U.S. to prohibit police exchanges with Israel, after broad community pressure and popular petition by the Demilitarize! Durham2Palestine coalition, an affiliate of the Deadly Exchange Campaign.
    The Durham city council voted 6 for – 0 opposed to the ban.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    Play offense not defense...
     
    For sure. And one must be as relentless as they are. Call 'em out on their lies, hypocrisy, threats, and judge 'em by their actions. Boycott them like you mean it, and mock the garbage they spew with a vengeance.
    , @Twodees Partain
    Thanks for mentioning that. A web search for the title you posted brings up some interesting reports on it from several sites. JTA's article on the subject briefly mentioned the Triangle chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace and their spokesman's statement.

    https://www.jta.org/2018/04/17/news-opinion/north-carolina-city-votes-bar-international-police-exchanges-specifically-israel

    WRAL, a local news outlet presents some of the opposition's positions from the usual suspects like ADL and the FOP.

    http://www.wral.com/durham-petition-calls-for-end-of-israeli-police-exchanges/17490942/

    One asshole in particular was quoted, a Zionist turd, Dr. Bob Gutman, a co-chair of Voice for Israel. He dragged in the "antisemitism" accusation. It's interesting that the push for this kind of ban comes from the left and could spread somewhat:

    http://occupationfreepdx.org/
  renfro says:
    April 18, 2018 at 4:33 am GMT
    @Anonymous
    Bob Corker and Tim Kaine just teamed up to send a new bill to the floor that will give Trump unprecedented power to wage war anywhere in the world without the approval of Congress, with Congress only able to veto the war after the fact, and only after obtaining a 2/3 majority.

    http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/senators-offer-up-unprecedented-war-powers-to-president-aumf-kaine-corker/

    Now why would Bob Corker and Tim Kaine, two of Trump's arch enemies, want to give him such broad power? This has to be a set up, they are giving Trump the rope to go hang himself!

    Bob Corker and Tim Kaine are both top Israel lobby politicians. They are doing this to prepare the way for Bolton to talk Trump into attacking Syria and Iran

  L.K says:
    April 18, 2018 at 4:35 am GMT • 400 Words
    @AnonFromTN
    Let’s get the record straight: I never claimed that American elites are WASPs. In fact, Jews are over-represented in American elites, particularly among the financial ones, i.e., banksters. Indeed, Jewish lobby wields disproportionate power in the US, many US Jews don’t even hide their dual US-Israeli citizenship any more. And yes, in the ME several US wars were clearly aimed at Israel’s enemies, suggesting that Jewish lobby was using the US as a hefty club.

    But Iraq war is a bad example: Saddam and Iranian ayatollahs used to be at each other’s throats, essentially neutralizing each other. At that time the US and its European vassals supplied Saddam with chemical weapons components. The only reason he did not have any chemical weapons when the US used them as a pretext for invasion is that those supply lines dried out. There were three main winners of the Iraq war, none of them the US as a country: Iran, Islamists, as well as Halliburton and equally unscrupulous swarm of Pentagon contractors. Strengthening Iran was against Israel’s best interests. Moreover, the US actions on several fronts are totally suicidal, which is also against Israeli interests, as Israel’s very existence depends on the US support, financial and military. US provocations against Russia (e.g., basket case Ukraine or ludicrous Skripal affair) and China (South China Sea, now trade war) have nothing to do with Israel’s interests and everything with the stupidity and shortsightedness of the American elites. Not to mention dog-and-pony show with North Korea, which undermined the US credibility. This is also contrary to Israel’s interests.

    One has to conclude that American elites (including Jews) are simply hysterical because their Ponzi schemes (US debt and dollar) are in an imminent danger of collapse. Iraq and Libya both tried to switch oil sales from the dollar to other currencies, Russia is trading with most neighbors in national currencies, and China remarkably successfully launched trade in oil futures in yuans. Thus, keeping in mind huge influence of the Israeli lobby in the US, overall conclusion must be that the US and Israeli elites are dangerously shortsighted and/or clinically stupid. That’s exactly the point I was making.

    Your entire post is nothing but a big pile of disinformation.

    At this point, someone, who, like you, states “But Iraq war is a bad example:”, is either extremely ignorant or just dissembling…

    The fraudulent war on terror, which began with the invasion of Afghanistan over the Zionist false flag of 9-11, is entirely a Zionist project.

    Anyone with half a brain knows that the attack on Iraq was not supposed to end there; Iraq was one of several countries, 7 according to General Clark, to be taken out in only 5 years… Iran, the strongest and main objective, was going to the last to be targeted, once completely encircled and cut off from any allies. Syria and Lebanon(Hezbollah) were supposed to be taken out too, before Iran.
    Afghanistan sits on Iran’s Eastern borders while Iraq on Iran’s Western frontier.

    The Zionist plans did not work as planned, because, instead of ‘cakewalks’, the ZUS’s forces soon ran into trouble, in the form of harsh guerrilla warfare in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
    The war on Syria is a continuation of the original plan, and a way to try to “fix” what went wrong;
    By destabilizing Syria trough the heavy use of Salafi/Wahhabi jihadists, the idea was also to destabilize fragile Iraq, fragile still from the long ZUS occupation, and regain control…
    To this end, the so called ‘Islamic State’ was created by the ZUS & allies.

    You are also bullshitting re the reasons for US hostility towards Russia, since they do, to a considerable degree, stem from Zionist hostility towards Russia & its hold over US foreign policy.
    Just a few examples, there is a LOT more:
    The Neocons Versus Russia

    http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2008/08/16/the-neocons-versus-russia/

    Why the neocon(a Jewish political movement) hostility toward Russia? We could certainly imagine that if Russia was controlled by the Israel Lobby and Jewish interests in the same way that the United States is, this would not be happening. Indeed, a major neocon complaint is that Russia delayed sanctions against Israel’s arch-enemy Iran and has supplied Iran with nuclear material as well as weaponry designed to protect its nuclear installations.

    Quite simply, we think that neocon hostility stems from the fact that Russia under Vladimir Putin proved to be far more nationalistic than is good for the Jews or for Israel. A landmark event was Putin’s crackdown on the oligarchs — that small, overwhelmingly Jewish group of tycoons that came to control the industrial base of the USSR during the shift to capitalism

    Philip Giraldi on the Neocons, Ukraine, Russia, and the Oligarchs

    http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2014/02/22/philip-giraldi-on-the-neocons-ukraine-russia-and-the-oligarchs/

    • Replies: @AnonFromTN
    Considering how many people willfully miss my main point, it must be a requirement in certain circles. Let me repeat for the particularly gifted.

    I never said that the “war on terror” is not a ruse. It certainly is, supported by massive lies in the MSM and the “Patriot Act”, which is blatantly unconstitutional.

    I never denied the existence of a plan to destroy seven countries in five years. I did not mention it, but this plan is yet another piece of evidence that the elites in the US (including Jews) and Israel are intellectually handicapped. Anyone with half a brain could have predicted that this won’t go as planned. The US lost more credibility due to Iraq war and the tube in the UN (which became a lasting meme) than any enemy propaganda could have hoped for. What’s more, the US military are stuck in Afghanistan and Iraq with no victorious end in sight. The same is true for Syria.

    I never denied (actually, I stated it explicitly) that ISIS and other head-choppers in Syria are the creation of the US and its vassals, meant to topple legitimate Syrian government and break up Syria into a bunch of impotent warring Bantustans, fulfilling a dream of Israeli elites. Again, this plan and its execution (including previous and current false flags with alleged chemical weapons) is yet another piece of evidence of clinical stupidity of the US and Israeli elites.

    US provocations against Russia are suicidal for the US, which is a vital supporter of Israel. If this is done on the behest of Israel, it shows the same thing: clinical stupidity of the US and Israeli elites.
    You did not even mention similarly stupid and suicidal provocations against North Korea and China. The US achieved almost impossible: an alliance between Russia and China, which would have been unthinkable without constant US provocations against both countries.

    So, my point is that the US and Israeli elites are playing a losing game. If they don’t see it, they must be very shortsighted and stupid. I also expressed a hypothesis why that might be: greed is blinding.
    , @jacques sheete

    Anyone with half a brain knows that the attack on Iraq was not supposed to end there...
     
    True.

    It's pretty obvious that the current plan for world domination has its roots at least as far back as Karl Marx, and will not end til the dominatrixes dominate or be dominated.

  Art says:
    April 18, 2018 at 4:44 am GMT
    @Lot
    Gilardi rants about the poor poor Arabs and warns of the wrath of his hero Putin, who needs more than five years and counting to even hold on to Russia's one middle east ally.

    He envies and exaggerates Jewish power and influence, but when you're completely bereft of power and influence, despite the Ph.D. everyone has to know you have, I can see how hard it is to accurately estimate Jewish power. Like a deaf man trying to describe how loud something is!

    Reality is, we will hit Syria whenever and wherever we want, so will Israel, France, and UK. And Russia and the Arabs can't and won't stop us. Trump's popularity rose when he hired Bolton and then again when he hit Syria.

    Both the New Israel and the Original have the Mandate of Heaven, and we aren't about to stop winning.

    Reality is, we will hit Syria whenever and wherever we want, so will Israel, France, and UK.

    Lot,

    My-o-my – you really exemplify the killer nature of the Jew culture. Finally, an honest Jew.

    Think Peace — Do Mo Harm — Maintain Hope — Art

    • Replies: @jacques sheete


    Reality is, we will hit Syria whenever and wherever we want, so will Israel, France, and UK.
     
    Finally, an honest Jew.
     
    Not so fast there, Art. I don't know what makes a pissant like Lot think he's part of the "we" he thinks he's referring to and it would make even less sense if he were talking to the turd in his pocket.

    It's not so much honesty as fantasy, methinks.
    , @Mike P

    My-o-my – you really exemplify the killer nature of the Jew culture. Finally, an honest Jew.

    Think Peace — Do Mo Harm — Maintain Hope — Art
     

    Art, if you want to make inflammatory statements such as the first two above, can you then at least dispense with the saccharine "Think Peace" nonsense? The mixture of both is truly nauseating.

    Like you, I am against Zionism and all the evil it has brought, but at the same time I have to say that all of the Jews I have had any close interaction with were not just honest but thoroughly decent people. If you truly are interested in peace, don't stereotype people, Jewish or otherwise.

  L.K says:
    April 18, 2018 at 4:51 am GMT • 200 Words

    MUST READ – Russia, Israel and Media Omissions
    by Alison Weir 2005

    http://ifamericaknew.org/media/russia.html

    [...]The Oligarchs
    Boris Berezovsky is one of seven “oligarchs,” as they are known both inside and outside Russia: massively rich, powerful manipulators who through violence, theft and corruption acquired a mammoth percentage (reports range from 70 to 85 percent) of Russia’s resources, from its oil to the auto industry to mass media outlets.

    At the same time, the group steadily gained control over much of the country’s political apparatus. Using extraordinary financial resources and insider dealing, the oligarchs handpicked prime ministers and governmental leaders and barely even bothered to do this behind the scenes. …

    Almost all of these oligarchs, it turns out, have significant ties to Israel. In fact, Berezovsky himself has Israeli citizenship a fact that caused a scandal of Watergate proportions in Russia in 1996 when it was exposed by a Russian newspaper. 6

    Do Berezovsky’s dual loyalties really matter? Yes. In the realm of global dominance, Israel’s interests and Russia’s are considerably divergent. It is in Israel’s interests to bring to power a regime in Russia friendly to Israel, rather than the current one under Putin, which Israeli leaders feel is supportive of its enemies. Not long ago, for example, Putin met with Syrian leaders an action highly disturbing to Israel.

  L.K says:
    April 18, 2018 at 4:58 am GMT • 300 Words

    From the same must read piece by the brave Alison Weir…
    Russia, Israel and Media Omissions

    http://ifamericaknew.org/media/russia.html

    [...]

    The Chechnya Connection
    There is evidence that Berezovsky’s responsibility for death and tragedy may be vastly greater.

    “Berezovsky boasts that he caused the war in Chechnya,” Avnery reports, “in which tens of thousands have been killed and a whole country devastated. He was interested in the mineral resources and a prospective pipeline there. In order to achieve this he put an end to the peace agreement that gave the country some kind of independence. The oligarchs dismissed and destroyed Alexander Lebed, the popular general who engineered the agreement, and the war has been going on since then.

    “In the end,” Avnery writes, “there was a reaction: Vladimir Putin, the taciturn and tough ex-KGB operative, assumed power, took control of the media, put one of the oligarchs (Mikhail Khodorkovsky) in prison, caused the others to flee (Berezovsky is in England, Vladimir Gusinsky is in Israel, another, Mikhail Chernoy, is assumed to be hiding here.)”

    Yet, apart from the Washington Post, American media report on almost none of this. Instead, US coverage largely portrays Berezovsky and his crowd as American-style entrepreneurs who are being hounded by a Russian government whose actions are, to repeat the media’s commonly used phrase, “politically motivated.”

    US news stories, even when they occasionally do hint at questionable practices, tend to use such phrases as “brash young capitalists” to describe the oligarchs. 11 For example, a long series co-produced by FRONTLINE and the New York Times referred to these men as “shrewd businessmen,” and asked “what it’s like to be young, Russian and newly affluent?” 12 Massive violence, dual loyalties, and control of resources are rarely, if ever, part of the picture.

  NoseytheDuke says:
    April 18, 2018 at 5:25 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Hillbob
    No dog in this hunt , nor fully understand the issue: However , I am wondering how is it that ISIS never attacks Israel or vice versa? Are they the same(or are they on the same side only) Would someone elucidate my ignorance?

    Assuming that you live on planet Earth and want to live a decent and peaceful life without hinderance, you do indeed have a dog in this hunt. This affects everyone.

    As to your question, ISIS and the myriad number of creative names used to label the proxy forces are largely armed and trained by US, UK and Israel, some other nations also participate. Funding largely comes from those same nations but also includes SA and the Gulf States.

    Israel has been known to take wounded ISIS fighters into Israel for medical treatment so that they can promptly return to the battlefield. This article points out which nation derives the benefit and who exactly is calling the shots. I hope this helps. Cheers

    • Agree: jacques sheete
  Realist says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:47 am GMT • 100 Words
    @utu
    It is about money only and unity of goals and not about IQ.

    It is about money only and unity of goals and not about IQ.

    The superior IQ of Ashkenazi Jews has afforded them near dominance in media, entertainment, academia, finance and economics. This near dominance has garnered them immense wealth and influence.
    Jewish people do tend to unity of purpose, the desire to be a cohesive unit, but IQ allows them to achieve it.
    Money is a tool and as all tools is useless if not used.

    At the same time, despite this IQ, they're unable to see that they're dancing on a volcano that can burst any minute.
    http://nieuws.tpo.nl/2018/04/18/video-arabier-mept-jood-in-berlijn-met-riem-omdat-hij-keppeltje-draagt-schreeuwt-jood/
    , @Z-man

    The superior IQ of Ashkenazi Jews has afforded them near dominance in media, entertainment, academia, finance and economics. This near dominance has garnered them immense wealth and influence.
    Jewish people do tend to unity of purpose, the desire to be a cohesive unit, but IQ allows them to achieve it.
    Money is a tool and as all tools is useless if not used.

     

    LOL!!!
    The 'superiority' of their money lending profiteering surrendered to them by naïve Christians in the 'Dark Ages' have afforded them immense influence. They own the media, even though most of the front men (and women) still aren't Jews. They own the Entertainment industry but the vast majority of the creative part of it (actors, writers, directors) was always gentile with notable exceptions and even to this day where they dominate even more and even if front of the cameras, the most appealing stars are still gentile. They own academia with all the endowments from their rich tribesmen but most of their accomplishments is based on Western Christian civilization and invention. Now they are being surpassed by other outsiders who wont look at them as charitably as the white man. Finance and economics is as I said above with the moneylenders, but I will just add what a former Zionist commando once said to me, 'to Jews, Z-man, money isn't everything, it's the only thing!'
    As Stan Lee (Lieber) would say, 'Nuff said'
    , @utu
    For every smart Jew there are 10 gentiles who are smarter in the US. The unity of purpose, high chutzpah and low scruples index and ethnic nepotism are the reason for Jewish dominance not intelligence.

    You are not Realist but Defeatist.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  Realist says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:58 am GMT
    @jacques sheete

    I think that’s being too soft on Israel. How about letting them fend for themselves
     
    Amen to that especially since they seem to love to brag about their IQs and other "fab" qualities. Let's see how well they do in a non parasitic role.

    More IQ envy from Jack Shit.

    Read More
    • Troll: Twodees Partain
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    More IQ envy from Jack Shit.
     
    While comments like that both amuse me and expose the author for what it is, I'd like to remind you that you're at UR where the bulk of the commeters come to share at least somewhat useful info and opinion.

    Comments like that do not qualify for either and I doubt anyone here cares about whether I suffer from "IQ envy" or not, and most certainly no one comes here to read such sappiness, so kindly consider them, and our generous host, if not your self respect before you comment further.

    Get the hint?
  Realist says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:10 am GMT
    @Mulegino1
    Jewry's leadership, both nationally and internationally, is driven by interests which are totally at variance with to those of its host nations. Ever since 1945, with few exceptions, Jewmania has been a sine qua non for membership in the western elites, whether in finance, politics, academia, law or the world of entertainment and journalism. This is a fact. Anti-antisemitism is not only a requirement for political success, it must be vociferous and react viciously to any and all criticism, real or perceived or insufficient praise of "the Jews" (referring to Jewry, not individuals as such).
    The donning of the skull cap and the obligatory visit to the ruins of the Fortress Antonia- or an acceptable kosher equivalent- are the indispensable and requisite symbols of abject and ethno-masochistic subordination of Western Christian civilization and culture to the Jews, their guilt mongering and extortionate shakedown racket of the Holohoax and their stolen Levantine base of operations which serves alternately as the tip of Jewry's spear, a land base for international criminality and a haven for its fugitives from justice.

    Tragically, this is the world that our fathers and grandfathers of the so called "Greatest Generation" were used as cannon fodder to achieve. Insofar as we embrace the lie of the "Good War", "Liberation" and the Manichean mythology that underlies this status quo, we perpetuate our subservience to the Jews. I remember Solzhenitsyn's quoting of the Russian proverb in his "Gulag Archipelago": "Dig around in the past, and you will lose an eye. Forget about the past and you will lose both." As a people, we have not only forgotten about the past, we have been indoctrinated with an absolutely false and despicable- anti-Christian and anti-European at its core- lie. The biggest lie in recorded history.

    Jewry’s leadership, both nationally and internationally, is driven by interests which are totally at variance with to those of its host nations.

    Largely true, yet the goyim by and large allow it, going about their bourgeois ways.

  HogHappenin says:
    April 18, 2018 at 9:00 am GMT • 100 Words
    @redmudhooch

    Construction Minister Yoav Galant, a former IDF major-general and a security figure close to Netanyahu, also called for military action against the Syrian leader. “Assad is the angel of death, and the world would be better without him.”
     
    Typical supremacist tactic yet again, projection. Once you learn that pretty much everything the Zios/Israelis and their puppets say about others, are actually what they are themselves its pretty easy to see through the lies.

    I'm sure what they're doing here is trying to provoke Russia or Iran to attack Israel or the Americans now based in Israel. Then they would have the excuse to go full retard. I think Putin was smart not to respond, the reaction from Americans was better than anything Putin could have done with missiles. People are waking up, Trump made a stupid move, will cost him big time, Republicans too.

    OANN-One America News ch. 347 on Direct TV has been telling the truth about the Syrian false flag too. They have some videos on Youtube as well, pretty good stuff.

    The Iranian, Syrians and N Koreans would be smart to get nukes, Israel has 200+ pointed in all directions, why wouldn't they have something to make the Israeli loons think twice? Just look at what happens when you don't...Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen

    I've come to understand why Hitler got elected lately, look at how they're treating everyone in the world, even America, after we've done nothing but good for them, how many billions do we fork over in handouts every year to these ungrateful psychos? What do we get in return?
    No one that has been through a holocaust as advertised acts this way, no way, and they wonder why people question the holohoax, or Hitlers actions? It in our face now, they're doing it to us for crying out loud. I've been reading about pre-WW2 Germany lately, sounds a whole lot like current America. Seems they would have learned, with that high IQ they have, not to do the same thing that brought such poor results last time.....guess not.

    So I don't want to hear no more whining Zios, you're doing it to yourselves, keep ratcheting the madness up, even though the writing is already on the wall.

    I expect we'll be seeing a false flag or hate crime hoaxes pretty soon, to be blamed on Muslims or "white supremacists" of course, its been a while since we had one now......

    Good one hooch!
    You know of late they don’t give a damn about credibility anymore! it’s like a full blown oligarchy with a thin veneer of ‘democracy’ (as if democracy is a panacea to all of society’s political ills) with the circus of elections repeating every now and then to deflate the build up of tensions.

    Since you live in the south where a big chunk of our soldiers come from, have you tried to red-pill US servicemen (and women). Unless the army is seriously red-pilled nothing absolutely nothing will change for these ‘elites’.

    They’ll go on destroying nation after nation not to mention eroding and decaying the country. Have you seriously tried red-pilling some of the muscle that backs this lunacy? I’m sure you must be having a couple of pals or family members in the army roster.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Twodees Partain
    "You know of late they don’t give a damn about credibility anymore"

    Paul Craig Roberts just wrote that they tell us these transparent lies to humiliate us. I think he's right. That tactic us used by bullies against their victims. You're right on target about the military. Enlisted men need to realize what use they are going to be put to, eventually.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  CalDre says:
    April 18, 2018 at 9:45 am GMT • 400 Words
    @L.K
    CalDre:

    In particularly your Lobby thesis does not explain why it was UK and Europe, not the Jews, who ruled the world for centuries.
     
    The war in Syria or the previous war against Iraq, and others in the greater ME, were not fought for the benefit of European blue bloods.

    They were and are being fought for International Zionism and their mafia entity, "Israel".

    International Jewry's power has increased enormously from the 19th Century until now.

    The fact that some European countries, for a period of time, ruled over much of the world has nothing to do with anything.

    Having read several of your posts in the past, I believe you mean well, but this sort of thing ends up being nothing but a distraction right now.

    The war in Syria or the previous war against Iraq, and others in the greater ME, were not fought for the benefit of European blue bloods.

    So you claim. But let’s look at a history of imperialism, shall we? In the 1950-60s, US was involved in a massive terror/mass murder spree in Indochina – Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia. How did this benefit the Tribe? Or the blue bloods, in your theory? Or who did it benefit?

    Then opposition to the draft stopped the imperial wars for a few years, roughly a decade, when Reagan switched the focus to Latin America, where we had wars against Grenada, Panama and Nicaragua as well as death squads in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, etc. How did this benefit the Tribe or, in your theory, blue bloods? Or why were those wars fought?

    Now, the next theater of action has been Middle East. Are you so sure those wars wouldn’t have happened even if Israel didn’t exist?

    International Jewry’s power has increased enormously from the 19th Century until now.

    Maybe so. But did you know that the blue bloods were engaged in wars in the Middle East before Israel even existed?

    The fact that some European countries, for a period of time, ruled over much of the world has nothing to do with anything.

    Now this is a non-sensical statement. The point is that blue bloods have been trying to dominate the world, and remove anyone not subject to their dominance, for centuries. Current wars in the ME fit exactly into this centuries-old pattern. But let’s ignore on this centuries-old pattern and focus on “the other”, so we don’t have to blame ourselves. It’s all Jews’ fault, and Whites are perfect and pure, right? LOL! What utter rubbish.

    this sort of thing ends up being nothing but a distraction right now.

    Oh, so sorry, last thing I mean to do is have truth interfere with the campaign of Jew scapegoating.

    Jews certainly play a large role in the Illuminati, and I stand by past posts (nothing has changed in my worldview), it’s just you are ignoring the other elephant in the room. Deliberately, it seems. Why?

    • Replies: @Beefcake the Mighty
    The intentional fomenting of chaos for the benefit of Israel distinguishes recent US ME policy from traditional/conventional imperialism.
    , @Twodees Partain
    As to who benefited from the Vietnam war, can you agree that international bankers benefited?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 10:06 am GMT • 200 Words
    @redmudhooch

    Construction Minister Yoav Galant, a former IDF major-general and a security figure close to Netanyahu, also called for military action against the Syrian leader. “Assad is the angel of death, and the world would be better without him.”
     
    Typical supremacist tactic yet again, projection. Once you learn that pretty much everything the Zios/Israelis and their puppets say about others, are actually what they are themselves its pretty easy to see through the lies.

    I'm sure what they're doing here is trying to provoke Russia or Iran to attack Israel or the Americans now based in Israel. Then they would have the excuse to go full retard. I think Putin was smart not to respond, the reaction from Americans was better than anything Putin could have done with missiles. People are waking up, Trump made a stupid move, will cost him big time, Republicans too.

    OANN-One America News ch. 347 on Direct TV has been telling the truth about the Syrian false flag too. They have some videos on Youtube as well, pretty good stuff.

    The Iranian, Syrians and N Koreans would be smart to get nukes, Israel has 200+ pointed in all directions, why wouldn't they have something to make the Israeli loons think twice? Just look at what happens when you don't...Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen

    I've come to understand why Hitler got elected lately, look at how they're treating everyone in the world, even America, after we've done nothing but good for them, how many billions do we fork over in handouts every year to these ungrateful psychos? What do we get in return?
    No one that has been through a holocaust as advertised acts this way, no way, and they wonder why people question the holohoax, or Hitlers actions? It in our face now, they're doing it to us for crying out loud. I've been reading about pre-WW2 Germany lately, sounds a whole lot like current America. Seems they would have learned, with that high IQ they have, not to do the same thing that brought such poor results last time.....guess not.

    So I don't want to hear no more whining Zios, you're doing it to yourselves, keep ratcheting the madness up, even though the writing is already on the wall.

    I expect we'll be seeing a false flag or hate crime hoaxes pretty soon, to be blamed on Muslims or "white supremacists" of course, its been a while since we had one now......

    Typical supremacist tactic yet again, projection. Once you learn that pretty much everything the Zios/Israelis and their puppets say about others, are actually what they are themselves its pretty easy to see through the lies.

    Key concept that, for sure.

    I’ve come to understand why Hitler got elected lately…

    It is easy to see when one considers that he was anti-Bolshie and when one understands who the rich bastards were, and are, behind the Commie world wide permanent revolution, which is continuing to this day.

    Also by reading the planks of the Commie manifesto, one can also understand that the USSA is under the thrall of the scum as well, having fully implemented 7 of the 10 the last time I looked a while back. The Nazis at least put up a good fight against all odds.

    This site claims all 10 are operative and they’re probably correct.

    http://www.criminalgovernment.com/docs/planks.html

    Read More
    Hitler was elected because he promised to end misery in Germany, mainly unemployment.
    Six million unemployed, on a total population of some 44 million.
    With Hitler as dictator, Schacht reduced unemployment from 1933 to 1936 from six to one million.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 10:16 am GMT
    @renfro
    Play offense not defense...go after them on every issue, don't wait for them to come after you.


    Durham, NC votes for nation's first ban on police exchanges with Israel

    19 hours ago - Late Monday evening, Durham voted unanimously to become the first city in the U.S. to prohibit police exchanges with Israel, after broad community pressure and popular petition by the Demilitarize! Durham2Palestine coalition, an affiliate of the Deadly Exchange Campaign.
    The Durham city council voted 6 for - 0 opposed to the ban.

    Play offense not defense…

    For sure. And one must be as relentless as they are. Call ‘em out on their lies, hypocrisy, threats, and judge ‘em by their actions. Boycott them like you mean it, and mock the garbage they spew with a vengeance.

  jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 10:31 am GMT
    @L.K
    CalDre:

    In particularly your Lobby thesis does not explain why it was UK and Europe, not the Jews, who ruled the world for centuries.
     
    The war in Syria or the previous war against Iraq, and others in the greater ME, were not fought for the benefit of European blue bloods.

    They were and are being fought for International Zionism and their mafia entity, "Israel".

    International Jewry's power has increased enormously from the 19th Century until now.

    The fact that some European countries, for a period of time, ruled over much of the world has nothing to do with anything.

    Having read several of your posts in the past, I believe you mean well, but this sort of thing ends up being nothing but a distraction right now.

    You are correct of course, and I would suggest he read the very short pamphlet,

    The Jews and the British Empire, by “Leslie Fry” ( the author’s nom de plume) available here in several formats.

    https://archive.org/details/JewsAndTheBritishEmpire

  jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 10:39 am GMT
    @nsa
    Wasn't Lot the mythical jooie pervert who fornicated with his daughters in a cave?

    Wasn’t Lot the mythical jooie pervert who fornicated with his daughters in a cave?

    Not so much mythical; prototypical.

  Mike P says:
    April 18, 2018 at 11:01 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Anonymous
    Bob Corker and Tim Kaine just teamed up to send a new bill to the floor that will give Trump unprecedented power to wage war anywhere in the world without the approval of Congress, with Congress only able to veto the war after the fact, and only after obtaining a 2/3 majority.

    http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/senators-offer-up-unprecedented-war-powers-to-president-aumf-kaine-corker/

    Now why would Bob Corker and Tim Kaine, two of Trump's arch enemies, want to give him such broad power? This has to be a set up, they are giving Trump the rope to go hang himself!

    The “rope to hang himself” idea assumes that Trump is hell-bent on war. He is not. They want to deny him the option to hide behind congress and stall.

    Also, maybe they are preparing for a war that even the stooges in congress might find hard to swallow. Iran, here we come.

  jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 11:04 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Art
    Reality is, we will hit Syria whenever and wherever we want, so will Israel, France, and UK.

    Lot,

    My-o-my – you really exemplify the killer nature of the Jew culture. Finally, an honest Jew.

    Think Peace --- Do Mo Harm --- Maintain Hope --- Art

    Reality is, we will hit Syria whenever and wherever we want, so will Israel, France, and UK.

    Finally, an honest Jew.

    Not so fast there, Art. I don’t know what makes a pissant like Lot think he’s part of the “we” he thinks he’s referring to and it would make even less sense if he were talking to the turd in his pocket.

    It’s not so much honesty as fantasy, methinks.

  jilles dykstra says:
    April 18, 2018 at 11:07 am GMT
    @jacques sheete

    Typical supremacist tactic yet again, projection. Once you learn that pretty much everything the Zios/Israelis and their puppets say about others, are actually what they are themselves its pretty easy to see through the lies.
     
    Key concept that, for sure.

    I’ve come to understand why Hitler got elected lately...
     
    It is easy to see when one considers that he was anti-Bolshie and when one understands who the rich bastards were, and are, behind the Commie world wide permanent revolution, which is continuing to this day.

    Also by reading the planks of the Commie manifesto, one can also understand that the USSA is under the thrall of the scum as well, having fully implemented 7 of the 10 the last time I looked a while back. The Nazis at least put up a good fight against all odds.

    This site claims all 10 are operative and they're probably correct.

    http://www.criminalgovernment.com/docs/planks.html

    Hitler was elected because he promised to end misery in Germany, mainly unemployment.
    Six million unemployed, on a total population of some 44 million.
    With Hitler as dictator, Schacht reduced unemployment from 1933 to 1936 from six to one million.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    Hitler was elected because he promised to end misery in Germany, mainly unemployment.
     
    And he delivered on the promise as you point out. By doing that he made monkeys of FDR, Stalin and the various Brit PMs of the '30s, so he had to go.

    Here're other reasons he had to be demonized and destroyed,

    When war broke out in September 1939, Bernard Baruch’s reaction was to tell President Roosevelt that “if we keep our prices down there is no reason why we shouldn’t get the customers of the belligerent nations that they have had to drop because of the war. And in that event,” Baruch exulted, “Germany’s barter system will be destroyed.”49

    But particularly significant is the retrospective comment made by Secretary Hull: [W]ar did not break out between the United States and any country with which we had been able to negotiate a trade agreement. It is also a fact that, with very few exceptions, the countries with which we signed trade agreements joined together in resisting the Axis. The political lineup follows the economic lineup.50

    -Murray N. Rothbard, A History of Money and Banking in the United States: The Colonial Era to World War II. p474
    https://mises.org/system/tdf/History%20of%20Money%20and%20Banking%20in%20the%20United%20States%20The%20Colonial%20Era%20to%20World%20War%20II_2.pdf?file=1&type=document

     

    Not much different, fundamentally, than what's taking place today. Particularly, our crackpots are every bit as bad as those back then.
  jilles dykstra says:
    April 18, 2018 at 11:10 am GMT
    @Realist

    It is about money only and unity of goals and not about IQ.
     
    The superior IQ of Ashkenazi Jews has afforded them near dominance in media, entertainment, academia, finance and economics. This near dominance has garnered them immense wealth and influence.
    Jewish people do tend to unity of purpose, the desire to be a cohesive unit, but IQ allows them to achieve it.
    Money is a tool and as all tools is useless if not used.

    At the same time, despite this IQ, they’re unable to see that they’re dancing on a volcano that can burst any minute.

    http://nieuws.tpo.nl/2018/04/18/video-arabier-mept-jood-in-berlijn-met-riem-omdat-hij-keppeltje-draagt-schreeuwt-jood/

    • Replies: @jacques sheete
    Their vaunted IQ is largely mythical while propagation of myths is one of their real fortes. Too bad their fabrications are falling apart.

    I wonder whether the constant playing of the victim card is evidence of high intelligence, or are they victims because they're not all that bright, or what?

    How smart can it be to lie, whine, steal, kill and otherwise act like antisocial imbeciles constantly and expect no one to notice?
  Mike P says:
    April 18, 2018 at 11:18 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Art
    Reality is, we will hit Syria whenever and wherever we want, so will Israel, France, and UK.

    Lot,

    My-o-my – you really exemplify the killer nature of the Jew culture. Finally, an honest Jew.

    Think Peace --- Do Mo Harm --- Maintain Hope --- Art

    My-o-my – you really exemplify the killer nature of the Jew culture. Finally, an honest Jew.

    Think Peace — Do Mo Harm — Maintain Hope — Art

    Art, if you want to make inflammatory statements such as the first two above, can you then at least dispense with the saccharine “Think Peace” nonsense? The mixture of both is truly nauseating.

    Like you, I am against Zionism and all the evil it has brought, but at the same time I have to say that all of the Jews I have had any close interaction with were not just honest but thoroughly decent people. If you truly are interested in peace, don’t stereotype people, Jewish or otherwise.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    ...don’t stereotype people, Jewish or otherwise.
     
    While I agree with that, he mentioned Jewish culture.

    Like you, I have interacted with many respectable and civilized Jews but from what I can gather, they were people who manged to rise above the gratingly atavistic culture that the general Zionist seems to cling to like some retarded baboon. Those creatures are susceptible to stereotypes and they taint the good guys by their (mostly fake) association.

    , @Art


    My-o-my – you really exemplify the killer nature of the Jew culture. Finally, an honest Jew.

    Think Peace — Do No Harm — Maintain Hope — Art
     
    Art, if you want to make inflammatory statements such as the first two above, can you then at least dispense with the saccharine “Think Peace” nonsense? The mixture of both is truly nauseating.

    Like you, I am against Zionism and all the evil it has brought, but at the same time I have to say that all of the Jews I have had any close interaction with were not just honest but thoroughly decent people. If you truly are interested in peace, don’t stereotype people, Jewish or otherwise.
     
    Mike P,

    Who is the real Jew – Lot or your Jewish friends? The ugly truth is that your nice Jewish friends support Lot and Netanyahu. AIPAC is real. The ADL is real. The US government’s ungodly support of Israel is real. The unmistakable reality is that those nice Jews are doing bad things. The nice US Jews are enablers of evil. They are being used by the Big Jews.

    Those nice Jews are putting themselves at risk. When they find the courage to oppose the Big Jews I will defend them.

    As to “Think Peace” – we will never find peace until we ask for it. There is ZERO reason, that in the Twenty First Century we cannot have peace. The vast majority of humanity can be fed – median is advancing to where most people can survive to old age. The major obstacle to peace are governments. The most unpeaceful disruptive government on the planet is controlled by Jews. Sorry if that offends you!

    Think Peace --- Art

    p.s. True story - there are many good Jews in America – they are following Western culture – not Jew culture. Anybody can be part of philosophical Christian Western culture.
  Beefcake the Mighty says:
    April 18, 2018 at 12:07 pm GMT
    @CalDre

    The war in Syria or the previous war against Iraq, and others in the greater ME, were not fought for the benefit of European blue bloods.
     
    So you claim. But let's look at a history of imperialism, shall we? In the 1950-60s, US was involved in a massive terror/mass murder spree in Indochina - Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia. How did this benefit the Tribe? Or the blue bloods, in your theory? Or who did it benefit?

    Then opposition to the draft stopped the imperial wars for a few years, roughly a decade, when Reagan switched the focus to Latin America, where we had wars against Grenada, Panama and Nicaragua as well as death squads in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, etc. How did this benefit the Tribe or, in your theory, blue bloods? Or why were those wars fought?

    Now, the next theater of action has been Middle East. Are you so sure those wars wouldn't have happened even if Israel didn't exist?

    International Jewry’s power has increased enormously from the 19th Century until now.
     
    Maybe so. But did you know that the blue bloods were engaged in wars in the Middle East before Israel even existed?

    The fact that some European countries, for a period of time, ruled over much of the world has nothing to do with anything.
     
    Now this is a non-sensical statement. The point is that blue bloods have been trying to dominate the world, and remove anyone not subject to their dominance, for centuries. Current wars in the ME fit exactly into this centuries-old pattern. But let's ignore on this centuries-old pattern and focus on "the other", so we don't have to blame ourselves. It's all Jews' fault, and Whites are perfect and pure, right? LOL! What utter rubbish.

    this sort of thing ends up being nothing but a distraction right now.
     
    Oh, so sorry, last thing I mean to do is have truth interfere with the campaign of Jew scapegoating.

    Jews certainly play a large role in the Illuminati, and I stand by past posts (nothing has changed in my worldview), it's just you are ignoring the other elephant in the room. Deliberately, it seems. Why?

    The intentional fomenting of chaos for the benefit of Israel distinguishes recent US ME policy from traditional/conventional imperialism.

    • Replies: @CalDre
    Sure it does. But getting rid of independent leaders who don't follow the dictates of the Blue Bloods, which Blue Bloods have been doing for centuries if not millenia, long before there was a State of Israel, also benefits them.

    Listen, blame whomever you want. But I think this fixation on Jews really is a sign of closed-mindedness. Fact is numerous interest groups can gain from a single action. Jews, Blue Bloods, MIC, oil companies, and Saudis may all benefit from the same action.

    Now if you can show how getting rid of Hussein, Qaddafi and al-Assad is detrimental to the Blue Bloods, and it is done anyway, then you may have a point. But you can't, can you?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  CalDre says:
    April 18, 2018 at 12:47 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Beefcake the Mighty
    The intentional fomenting of chaos for the benefit of Israel distinguishes recent US ME policy from traditional/conventional imperialism.

    Sure it does. But getting rid of independent leaders who don’t follow the dictates of the Blue Bloods, which Blue Bloods have been doing for centuries if not millenia, long before there was a State of Israel, also benefits them.

    Listen, blame whomever you want. But I think this fixation on Jews really is a sign of closed-mindedness. Fact is numerous interest groups can gain from a single action. Jews, Blue Bloods, MIC, oil companies, and Saudis may all benefit from the same action.

    Now if you can show how getting rid of Hussein, Qaddafi and al-Assad is detrimental to the Blue Bloods, and it is done anyway, then you may have a point. But you can’t, can you?

    • Replies: @L.K
    No. It is up to you to prove your ridiculous Blue Bloods thesis as one of the prime movers in these wars.

    You cannot because it is not true.

    I notice you have even mentioned the idiotic notion of oil companies benefiting - and promoting? - these wars, when this idiocy has been scrutinized and shot down by several authors, from the right to the left( though less from the left for obvious reason).

    In their article "The People Against the 800 Pound Gorilla", Author Diana Johnstone & Belgian professor Jean Bricmont, write:

    ...But many of our friends insist that every war is driven by economic interests. Isn’t this latest war to be waged because big bad capitalists want to exploit Syrian gas, or use Syrian territory for a gas pipeline, or open up the Syrian economy to foreign investments?

    There is a widespread tendency, shared by much of the left, especially among people who think of themselves as Marxists (Marx himself was far more nuanced on this issue), to think that wars must be due to cynically rational calculations by capitalists. If this were so, these wars “for oil” might be seen as “in the national interest”. But this view sees “capitalism” as a unified actor issuing orders to obedient politicians on the basis of careful calculations. As Bertrand Russell put it, this putative rationality ignores “the ocean of human folly upon which the fragile barque of human reason insecurely floats”. Wars have been waged for all kinds of non-economic reasons, such as religion or revenge, or simply to display power.

    People who think that capitalists want wars to make profits should spend time observing the board of directors of any big corporation: capitalists need stability, not chaos, and the recent wars only bring more chaos.[...]
    Like Iraq, Iran or Syria are perfectly willing to sell their resources, and it is the political embargoes imposed by the U.S. that prevent such trade. As for the “war for oil” thesis in the case of Libya, the Guardian recently reported that “Libya is facing its most critical moment since the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi with armed groups blockading oil fields and terminals, choking output to a 10th of normal levels and threatening economic disaster.”[9]As for Iraq, Stephen Sniegoski has shown, in The Transparent Cabal, The Neoconsevative Agenda, War in the Middle East, and the National Interest of Israel, that the war was only due to the neoconservatives and that the oil companies had no desire whatsoever to go to war. Indeed, there is no evidence of an “oil lobby” sending its agents to urge Members of Congress to vote for war, as AIPAC is doing.
     
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  Twodees Partain says:
    April 18, 2018 at 12:49 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @HogHappenin
    Good one hooch!
    You know of late they don't give a damn about credibility anymore! it's like a full blown oligarchy with a thin veneer of 'democracy' (as if democracy is a panacea to all of society's political ills) with the circus of elections repeating every now and then to deflate the build up of tensions.

    Since you live in the south where a big chunk of our soldiers come from, have you tried to red-pill US servicemen (and women). Unless the army is seriously red-pilled nothing absolutely nothing will change for these 'elites'.

    They'll go on destroying nation after nation not to mention eroding and decaying the country. Have you seriously tried red-pilling some of the muscle that backs this lunacy? I'm sure you must be having a couple of pals or family members in the army roster.

    “You know of late they don’t give a damn about credibility anymore”

    Paul Craig Roberts just wrote that they tell us these transparent lies to humiliate us. I think he’s right. That tactic us used by bullies against their victims. You’re right on target about the military. Enlisted men need to realize what use they are going to be put to, eventually.

    Read More
    • Agree: jacques sheete
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    Paul Craig Roberts just wrote that they tell us these transparent lies to humiliate us. I think he’s right.
     
    The blatant sadism is astonishing and the hideous sickness of those who support it is depressing.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  Eric Zuesse says:
    April 18, 2018 at 12:56 pm GMT

    The failure of this article to mention the role of the Sauds, who work in conjunction with the Israelis and who mainly pay the bills for the entire operation — including the U.S. operation — is scandalous and a massive failure on Giraldi’s part.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete
    Aw forget the Sauds. They're just puppets.

    Here's how those goons gained power.


    Before [the Zionist Weizmann] left he "dropped in" at Ten Downing Street, where by 1942 he had been on dropping-in terms for nearly thirty years... Not surprisingly, he saw Mr. Churchill, who said (according to Dr. Weizmann):

    "When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you ... Of course we shall help you. Keep this confidential, but you might talk it over with Roosevelt when you get to America. There's nothing he and I cannot do if we set our minds on it"

    (Dr. Weizmann, after the interview, made a note of this confidence and gave it to the Zionist political secretary with instructions to disclose it to the Zionist executive if anything befell Dr. Weizmann; also, he published it in his later book).

    -Douglas Reed, “the Controversy of Zion,” p 315 (written ~1955 but unable to be published until 1978) https://archive.org/stream/TheControversyOfZion/TheControversyOfZion_djvu.txt

     

    , @L.K
    You are a disinformation agent, Eric.

    Always trying to deflect attention from Israel and Zionism! Pathetic!
    Always picking a soft target to carry out your diversion tactics, blame the Saudis!

    You even had the audacity to write the ridiculous piece '9/11: Israel Didn’t Do It; The Plan Was Co-Led by U.S. & Saud Governments'!!!

    Yes, Eric, Israel did do it.
    http://bollyn.com/solving-9-11-the-book/
    US Marine Corps veteran, Vietnam veteran, graduate of the US Army War College & a Director of Studies at the US Army War College for over 5 years, Dr. Alan Sabrosky, says that after studying the facts surrounding 9/11 he is 100% certain that ISRAEL DID IT.
    Listen to what he says:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jwieqSNpnM

    Obviously the bloody Saudis - and Qatar too, particularly in the first years of the Syrian war - have been picking up most of the bill...

    None of them, even combined, have anything close to the organic influence within the ZUS, that the Zio network possesses ,in order to distort US foreign policy in the region.
    You are a disgrace and not worth half of a Giraldi's toenail.

    , @bjondo
    what ever role the yehudi saudis have in most affairs is one of tool to be used and squeezed for money
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  Twodees Partain says:
    April 18, 2018 at 1:00 pm GMT
    @CalDre

    The war in Syria or the previous war against Iraq, and others in the greater ME, were not fought for the benefit of European blue bloods.
     
    So you claim. But let's look at a history of imperialism, shall we? In the 1950-60s, US was involved in a massive terror/mass murder spree in Indochina - Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia. How did this benefit the Tribe? Or the blue bloods, in your theory? Or who did it benefit?

    Then opposition to the draft stopped the imperial wars for a few years, roughly a decade, when Reagan switched the focus to Latin America, where we had wars against Grenada, Panama and Nicaragua as well as death squads in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, etc. How did this benefit the Tribe or, in your theory, blue bloods? Or why were those wars fought?

    Now, the next theater of action has been Middle East. Are you so sure those wars wouldn't have happened even if Israel didn't exist?

    International Jewry’s power has increased enormously from the 19th Century until now.
     
    Maybe so. But did you know that the blue bloods were engaged in wars in the Middle East before Israel even existed?

    The fact that some European countries, for a period of time, ruled over much of the world has nothing to do with anything.
     
    Now this is a non-sensical statement. The point is that blue bloods have been trying to dominate the world, and remove anyone not subject to their dominance, for centuries. Current wars in the ME fit exactly into this centuries-old pattern. But let's ignore on this centuries-old pattern and focus on "the other", so we don't have to blame ourselves. It's all Jews' fault, and Whites are perfect and pure, right? LOL! What utter rubbish.

    this sort of thing ends up being nothing but a distraction right now.
     
    Oh, so sorry, last thing I mean to do is have truth interfere with the campaign of Jew scapegoating.

    Jews certainly play a large role in the Illuminati, and I stand by past posts (nothing has changed in my worldview), it's just you are ignoring the other elephant in the room. Deliberately, it seems. Why?

    As to who benefited from the Vietnam war, can you agree that international bankers benefited?

    • Replies: @CalDre
    A number of things that could be said about that, but no, I'm not sure of that. How do you measure that? If you look at deficit spending by the US government, it wasn't that high at the time - see https://www.usgovernmentspending.com/federal_deficit_percent_gdp .

    Also the US government printed a lot of money during the Vietnam War, which is what led Nixon to take the US off the gold standard and later to the high inflation during the Carter years. Wat the Vietnam war a conspiracy to force the US off the gold standard? Seems there are easier ways to do that, particularly if you are as all-powerful as people here make the "international bankers" out to be.

    Can you please detail how you think the international bankers benefited from the Vietnam War, and how they would have benefited less if instead of on war the money was spent on, say, healthcare or poverty elimination?

    Second, you seem to assume all international bankers are Jews. But first and foremost, the Rothschilds in my opinion are both - Blue Bloods who joined the Tribe (this is the perennial question, is it not - did the Blue Bloods gain control of the Tribe via the Rothschilds, or did the Tribe gain control over the Freemasons)? But then there are many international bankers who are not Jews. As I mentioned in another post, the Bank of England is controlled directly by the Windsors. Then we have large banking dynasties in the Carnegies, Mellons, Rockefellers and Morgans, all of whom are Blue Bloods or closely related. There are of course also Jewish dynasties, but they are hardly exclusive.

    So can you prove that international bankers are Jews?
  Twodees Partain says:
    April 18, 2018 at 1:19 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @renfro
    Play offense not defense...go after them on every issue, don't wait for them to come after you.


    Durham, NC votes for nation's first ban on police exchanges with Israel

    19 hours ago - Late Monday evening, Durham voted unanimously to become the first city in the U.S. to prohibit police exchanges with Israel, after broad community pressure and popular petition by the Demilitarize! Durham2Palestine coalition, an affiliate of the Deadly Exchange Campaign.
    The Durham city council voted 6 for - 0 opposed to the ban.

    Thanks for mentioning that. A web search for the title you posted brings up some interesting reports on it from several sites. JTA’s article on the subject briefly mentioned the Triangle chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace and their spokesman’s statement.

    https://www.jta.org/2018/04/17/news-opinion/north-carolina-city-votes-bar-international-police-exchanges-specifically-israel

    WRAL, a local news outlet presents some of the opposition’s positions from the usual suspects like ADL and the FOP.

    http://www.wral.com/durham-petition-calls-for-end-of-israeli-police-exchanges/17490942/

    One asshole in particular was quoted, a Zionist turd, Dr. Bob Gutman, a co-chair of Voice for Israel. He dragged in the “antisemitism” accusation. It’s interesting that the push for this kind of ban comes from the left and could spread somewhat:

    http://occupationfreepdx.org/

    Read More
    CalDre says:
    @Twodees Partain
    As to who benefited from the Vietnam war, can you agree that international bankers benefited?

    A number of things that could be said about that, but no, I’m not sure of that. How do you measure that? If you look at deficit spending by the US government, it wasn’t that high at the time – see https://www.usgovernmentspending.com/federal_deficit_percent_gdp .

    Also the US government printed a lot of money during the Vietnam War, which is what led Nixon to take the US off the gold standard and later to the high inflation during the Carter years. Wat the Vietnam war a conspiracy to force the US off the gold standard? Seems there are easier ways to do that, particularly if you are as all-powerful as people here make the “international bankers” out to be.

    Can you please detail how you think the international bankers benefited from the Vietnam War, and how they would have benefited less if instead of on war the money was spent on, say, healthcare or poverty elimination?

    Second, you seem to assume all international bankers are Jews. But first and foremost, the Rothschilds in my opinion are both – Blue Bloods who joined the Tribe (this is the perennial question, is it not – did the Blue Bloods gain control of the Tribe via the Rothschilds, or did the Tribe gain control over the Freemasons)? But then there are many international bankers who are not Jews. As I mentioned in another post, the Bank of England is controlled directly by the Windsors. Then we have large banking dynasties in the Carnegies, Mellons, Rockefellers and Morgans, all of whom are Blue Bloods or closely related. There are of course also Jewish dynasties, but they are hardly exclusive.

    So can you prove that international bankers are Jews?

    • Replies: @Twodees Partain
    "but no, I’m not sure of that. "

    Then you're just being willfully obtuse.

    "So can you prove that international bankers are Jews?"

    I think you're confusing me with another commenter who was making you look like you are jacking off and tapdancing at the same time. I asked you one little question, and you weaseled your way out of giving a straight answer.

    As you were, Major.
  Wade says:
    April 18, 2018 at 1:47 pm GMT
    @AnonFromTN
    I’d like to remind conspiracy theorists of Occam’s razor. There are two explanations for recent US actions: 1) the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity; 2) Israeli tail successfully wags the US dog because the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity. Obviously, the first explanation involves fewer assumptions. Thus, it is more plausible than the second.

    2) Israeli tail successfully wags the US dog because the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity.

    Except for the fact that there is a lot of evidence accumulated over the decades for #2.

    Read More
    Incitatus says:
    @SolontoCroesus
    I'll grant that Congress declares war as you explained in para. 1 & 2.

    (My point stands that an AUMF is an abrogation of Congress's responsibility).

    It's been awhile, but I recall watching hours and hours of the congressional debate that produced the initial AUMF; I recall that some argument John Warner, then Sen. from Virginia made (I don't remember what compelling thing he said).

    In my view, the thought process that informs the debate undertaken as part of the decision making process would, or should, consider Just War Theory.

    I have no idea what your reference to Brennan is all about, but him being an Irishman and Irish Catholics being the zionist toadies in Roman robes that they are, I put nothing past them: the Irish made their bones in USA by killing off those few Germans that the Russians left standing, which allowed the Irish to walk home with booty and a false sense of being the greatest generation.

    I don't buy the assertion that Just War Theory is "CIA double-talk - bullshit." It's been around for a lot longer than the CIA. I've heard/read John Yoo's arguments against JWT, and Mary Ellen O'Connell of Notre Dame (oops) arguments in support of JWT, and find O'Connell more persuasive.

    I'm royally pissed that the Roman Catholic hierarchy is not weighing in with some integrity in the national and international crisis we are in. The only scholarly acclaim I ever won was a 3rd grade spelling bee -- I'm still a pretty good speller, and I can spell, and smell, p-u-s-i-l-l-a-n-i-m-i-t-y when it is in the air.

    S2C,

    “…him [Brennan] being an Irishman and Irish Catholics being the zionist toadies in Roman robes that they are, I put nothing past them…”

    Antonin Scalia and Samuel Alito aren’t “Zionist toadies in Roman robes”? Please post their dissent on Iraq, Abu Ghraib, Yoo’s Torture Memo, etc. Anything vaguely anti-Zionist will do.

    “…the Irish made their bones in USA by killing off those few Germans that the Russians left standing, which allowed the Irish to walk home with booty and a false sense of being the greatest generation.”

    Most Irish arrived in the US a century before WW2. They “made their bones in USA” long before helping defeat the Axis.

    Lamenting dead Germans again? Sad indeed. Blame Benny Mussolini. He dragged poor Dolf into failed campaign after failed campaign. Fatally overextended the Führer. Wolfram Freiherr von Richthofen, coordinating aerial efforts in Spain ‘37 presciently noted “each Italian performance is utterly untrustworthy…and these are supposed to be our allies!”

    Richthofen, attached to the Benny’s Air Force 1929-32, was well schooled in General Giulio Douhet’s innovative incendiary bombing theories (‘Command of The Air’ pub. 1921). Used them at Guernica 26 Apr ’37 and destroyed 70% of the town (same percentage as Hiroshima and Nagasaki). Brits and Yanks followed Douhet’s playbook at Dresden eight years later.

    Forget the Irish. There should be a memorial thanking Italians for defeating Nazi Germany.

    “I’m royally pissed that the Roman Catholic hierarchy is not weighing in with some integrity in the national and international crisis we are in…”

    Try J. Bryan Hehir or James Carroll. Irish-American RCs. Sorry.

    Most Irish arrived in the US a century before WW2. They “made their bones in USA” long before helping defeat the Axis.
    Lamenting dead Germans again? Sad indeed. Blame Benny Mussolini. He dragged poor Dolf into failed campaign after failed campaign. Fatally overextended the Führer. Wolfram Freiherr von Richthofen, coordinating aerial efforts in Spain ‘37 presciently noted “each Italian performance is utterly untrustworthy…and these are supposed to be our allies!”
    Richthofen, attached to the Benny’s Air Force 1929-32, was well schooled in General Giulio Douhet’s innovative incendiary bombing theories (‘Command of The Air’ pub. 1921). Used them at Guernica 26 Apr ’37 and destroyed 70% of the town (same percentage as Hiroshima and Nagasaki). Brits and Yanks followed Douhet’s playbook at Dresden eight years later.
    Forget the Irish. There should be a memorial thanking Italians for defeating Nazi Germany.
     
    Funny but too severe and not completely true. The only campaign that 'Benny' dragged Hitler in was North Africa where there were always less Germans than Italians in. Hitler overextended himself by attacking Russia and declaring war on the soon to be Z-USA. Thank Japan for that.
    The Italians sent biplanes to fight the Brits in the Battle of Britain, had inferior armor to the Brits in Africa and had mostly lighter armed aircraft than the Allies. Their Navy was good but lacked radar. They sent an entire army corps to Russia which was defeated with the rest of the Axis by the Soviets. The only place where they should have put up a better fight was Sicily but by then most Italians knew that the war was over as for every allied soldier killed by Italian units ten Italians (civilian and military) would have been killed in return.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:07 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @jilles dykstra
    Hitler was elected because he promised to end misery in Germany, mainly unemployment.
    Six million unemployed, on a total population of some 44 million.
    With Hitler as dictator, Schacht reduced unemployment from 1933 to 1936 from six to one million.

    Hitler was elected because he promised to end misery in Germany, mainly unemployment.

    And he delivered on the promise as you point out. By doing that he made monkeys of FDR, Stalin and the various Brit PMs of the ’30s, so he had to go.

    Here’re other reasons he had to be demonized and destroyed,

    When war broke out in September 1939, Bernard Baruch’s reaction was to tell President Roosevelt that “if we keep our prices down there is no reason why we shouldn’t get the customers of the belligerent nations that they have had to drop because of the war. And in that event,” Baruch exulted, “Germany’s barter system will be destroyed.”49

    But particularly significant is the retrospective comment made by Secretary Hull: [W]ar did not break out between the United States and any country with which we had been able to negotiate a trade agreement. It is also a fact that, with very few exceptions, the countries with which we signed trade agreements joined together in resisting the Axis. The political lineup follows the economic lineup.50

    -Murray N. Rothbard, A History of Money and Banking in the United States: The Colonial Era to World War II. p474

    https://mises.org/system/tdf/History%20of%20Money%20and%20Banking%20in%20the%20United%20States%20The%20Colonial%20Era%20to%20World%20War%20II_2.pdf?file=1&type=document

    Not much different, fundamentally, than what’s taking place today. Particularly, our crackpots are every bit as bad as those back then.

  jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:13 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Mike P

    My-o-my – you really exemplify the killer nature of the Jew culture. Finally, an honest Jew.

    Think Peace — Do Mo Harm — Maintain Hope — Art
     

    Art, if you want to make inflammatory statements such as the first two above, can you then at least dispense with the saccharine "Think Peace" nonsense? The mixture of both is truly nauseating.

    Like you, I am against Zionism and all the evil it has brought, but at the same time I have to say that all of the Jews I have had any close interaction with were not just honest but thoroughly decent people. If you truly are interested in peace, don't stereotype people, Jewish or otherwise.

    …don’t stereotype people, Jewish or otherwise.

    While I agree with that, he mentioned Jewish culture.

    Like you, I have interacted with many respectable and civilized Jews but from what I can gather, they were people who manged to rise above the gratingly atavistic culture that the general Zionist seems to cling to like some retarded baboon. Those creatures are susceptible to stereotypes and they taint the good guys by their (mostly fake) association.

    Art is making a point and I think his technique is kinda humorous.

    Not sure what "respectable and civilized Jews" means. Many say similar.

    But discuss: The Hoax, 2000 years Innocent Victim, The Entity, controlling banks, media, entertainment, politics, etc.

    How 'respectable and civilized' do Jew remain?

    April 18, 2018 at 2:15 pm GMT
    @Twodees Partain
    "You know of late they don’t give a damn about credibility anymore"

    Paul Craig Roberts just wrote that they tell us these transparent lies to humiliate us. I think he's right. That tactic us used by bullies against their victims. You're right on target about the military. Enlisted men need to realize what use they are going to be put to, eventually.

    Paul Craig Roberts just wrote that they tell us these transparent lies to humiliate us. I think he’s right.

    The blatant sadism is astonishing and the hideous sickness of those who support it is depressing.

    • Agree: Rurik
  Lot says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:30 pm GMT
    @jacques sheete

    Gilardi rants...
     
    He does?

    Both the New Israel and the Original have the Mandate of Heaven, and we aren’t about to stop winning.
     
    And whining, and bragging, and lying.

    Thanks for the laughs.

    And whining, and bragging, and lying

    Nobody’s perfect.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    Nobody’s perfect.
     
    And some are incredibly imperfect.

    I hope you haven't considered offering any young virgins to likely rapists like your namesake; that would be very imperfect, I'd guess, even for a Zionist.
    AnonFromTN says:
    @L.K
    Your entire post is nothing but a big pile of disinformation.

    At this point, someone, who, like you, states "But Iraq war is a bad example:", is either extremely ignorant or just dissembling...

    The fraudulent war on terror, which began with the invasion of Afghanistan over the Zionist false flag of 9-11, is entirely a Zionist project.

    Anyone with half a brain knows that the attack on Iraq was not supposed to end there; Iraq was one of several countries, 7 according to General Clark, to be taken out in only 5 years... Iran, the strongest and main objective, was going to the last to be targeted, once completely encircled and cut off from any allies. Syria and Lebanon(Hezbollah) were supposed to be taken out too, before Iran.
    Afghanistan sits on Iran's Eastern borders while Iraq on Iran's Western frontier.
    http://www.partiantisioniste.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/moyen_orient_carte_02.jpg

    The Zionist plans did not work as planned, because, instead of 'cakewalks', the ZUS's forces soon ran into trouble, in the form of harsh guerrilla warfare in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
    The war on Syria is a continuation of the original plan, and a way to try to "fix" what went wrong;
    By destabilizing Syria trough the heavy use of Salafi/Wahhabi jihadists, the idea was also to destabilize fragile Iraq, fragile still from the long ZUS occupation, and regain control...
    To this end, the so called 'Islamic State' was created by the ZUS & allies.

    You are also bullshitting re the reasons for US hostility towards Russia, since they do, to a considerable degree, stem from Zionist hostility towards Russia & its hold over US foreign policy.
    Just a few examples, there is a LOT more:
    The Neocons Versus Russia
    http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2008/08/16/the-neocons-versus-russia/

    Why the neocon(a Jewish political movement) hostility toward Russia? We could certainly imagine that if Russia was controlled by the Israel Lobby and Jewish interests in the same way that the United States is, this would not be happening. Indeed, a major neocon complaint is that Russia delayed sanctions against Israel’s arch-enemy Iran and has supplied Iran with nuclear material as well as weaponry designed to protect its nuclear installations.

    Quite simply, we think that neocon hostility stems from the fact that Russia under Vladimir Putin proved to be far more nationalistic than is good for the Jews or for Israel. A landmark event was Putin’s crackdown on the oligarchs — that small, overwhelmingly Jewish group of tycoons that came to control the industrial base of the USSR during the shift to capitalism
     
    Philip Giraldi on the Neocons, Ukraine, Russia, and the Oligarchs
    http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2014/02/22/philip-giraldi-on-the-neocons-ukraine-russia-and-the-oligarchs/

    Considering how many people willfully miss my main point, it must be a requirement in certain circles. Let me repeat for the particularly gifted.

    I never said that the “war on terror” is not a ruse. It certainly is, supported by massive lies in the MSM and the “Patriot Act”, which is blatantly unconstitutional.

    I never denied the existence of a plan to destroy seven countries in five years. I did not mention it, but this plan is yet another piece of evidence that the elites in the US (including Jews) and Israel are intellectually handicapped. Anyone with half a brain could have predicted that this won’t go as planned. The US lost more credibility due to Iraq war and the tube in the UN (which became a lasting meme) than any enemy propaganda could have hoped for. What’s more, the US military are stuck in Afghanistan and Iraq with no victorious end in sight. The same is true for Syria.

    I never denied (actually, I stated it explicitly) that ISIS and other head-choppers in Syria are the creation of the US and its vassals, meant to topple legitimate Syrian government and break up Syria into a bunch of impotent warring Bantustans, fulfilling a dream of Israeli elites. Again, this plan and its execution (including previous and current false flags with alleged chemical weapons) is yet another piece of evidence of clinical stupidity of the US and Israeli elites.

    US provocations against Russia are suicidal for the US, which is a vital supporter of Israel. If this is done on the behest of Israel, it shows the same thing: clinical stupidity of the US and Israeli elites.
    You did not even mention similarly stupid and suicidal provocations against North Korea and China. The US achieved almost impossible: an alliance between Russia and China, which would have been unthinkable without constant US provocations against both countries.

    So, my point is that the US and Israeli elites are playing a losing game. If they don’t see it, they must be very shortsighted and stupid. I also expressed a hypothesis why that might be: greed is blinding.

  jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 4:20 pm GMT
    @Lot

    And whining, and bragging, and lying
     
    Nobody's perfect.

    Nobody’s perfect.

    And some are incredibly imperfect.

    I hope you haven’t considered offering any young virgins to likely rapists like your namesake; that would be very imperfect, I’d guess, even for a Zionist.

  jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 4:26 pm GMT
    @L.K
    Your entire post is nothing but a big pile of disinformation.

    At this point, someone, who, like you, states "But Iraq war is a bad example:", is either extremely ignorant or just dissembling...

    The fraudulent war on terror, which began with the invasion of Afghanistan over the Zionist false flag of 9-11, is entirely a Zionist project.

    Anyone with half a brain knows that the attack on Iraq was not supposed to end there; Iraq was one of several countries, 7 according to General Clark, to be taken out in only 5 years... Iran, the strongest and main objective, was going to the last to be targeted, once completely encircled and cut off from any allies. Syria and Lebanon(Hezbollah) were supposed to be taken out too, before Iran.
    Afghanistan sits on Iran's Eastern borders while Iraq on Iran's Western frontier.
    http://www.partiantisioniste.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/moyen_orient_carte_02.jpg

    The Zionist plans did not work as planned, because, instead of 'cakewalks', the ZUS's forces soon ran into trouble, in the form of harsh guerrilla warfare in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
    The war on Syria is a continuation of the original plan, and a way to try to "fix" what went wrong;
    By destabilizing Syria trough the heavy use of Salafi/Wahhabi jihadists, the idea was also to destabilize fragile Iraq, fragile still from the long ZUS occupation, and regain control...
    To this end, the so called 'Islamic State' was created by the ZUS & allies.

    You are also bullshitting re the reasons for US hostility towards Russia, since they do, to a considerable degree, stem from Zionist hostility towards Russia & its hold over US foreign policy.
    Just a few examples, there is a LOT more:
    The Neocons Versus Russia
    http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2008/08/16/the-neocons-versus-russia/

    Why the neocon(a Jewish political movement) hostility toward Russia? We could certainly imagine that if Russia was controlled by the Israel Lobby and Jewish interests in the same way that the United States is, this would not be happening. Indeed, a major neocon complaint is that Russia delayed sanctions against Israel’s arch-enemy Iran and has supplied Iran with nuclear material as well as weaponry designed to protect its nuclear installations.

    Quite simply, we think that neocon hostility stems from the fact that Russia under Vladimir Putin proved to be far more nationalistic than is good for the Jews or for Israel. A landmark event was Putin’s crackdown on the oligarchs — that small, overwhelmingly Jewish group of tycoons that came to control the industrial base of the USSR during the shift to capitalism
     
    Philip Giraldi on the Neocons, Ukraine, Russia, and the Oligarchs
    http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2014/02/22/philip-giraldi-on-the-neocons-ukraine-russia-and-the-oligarchs/

    Anyone with half a brain knows that the attack on Iraq was not supposed to end there…

    True.

    It’s pretty obvious that the current plan for world domination has its roots at least as far back as Karl Marx, and will not end til the dominatrixes dominate or be dominated.

    bjondo says:
    @jacques sheete

    ...don’t stereotype people, Jewish or otherwise.
     
    While I agree with that, he mentioned Jewish culture.

    Like you, I have interacted with many respectable and civilized Jews but from what I can gather, they were people who manged to rise above the gratingly atavistic culture that the general Zionist seems to cling to like some retarded baboon. Those creatures are susceptible to stereotypes and they taint the good guys by their (mostly fake) association.

    Art is making a point and I think his technique is kinda humorous.

    Not sure what “respectable and civilized Jews” means. Many say similar.

    But discuss: The Hoax, 2000 years Innocent Victim, The Entity, controlling banks, media, entertainment, politics, etc.

    How ‘respectable and civilized’ do Jew remain?

    bjondo says:
    @Z-man
    Readers: Send money to The Council for the National Interest, CNI, Mr. Giraldi's 'Think Tank'.
    Sorry Mr. Giraldi I'm not subtle. (Grin)
    I'm going to try to share this article with as many sites as I can, you all do the same!
    Tucker Carlson has been doing courageous work on his show. I remember when he skewered that Neocon stooge Ralph Peters, I stood up and applauded at the TV. (Smile)
    As for Trump I hope some part of his 2016 campaign version is still in there somewhere, here James George JATRAS says it much better, albeit before this latest attack, "Nonetheless, one can’t help thinking that inside President Trump there’s a tiny little Candidate Trump from 2016 fighting to get out. Against the recommendations of his advisers, he decided to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un – whether the meeting comes off remains to be seen. Seemingly on a whim, he has declared we’ll be withdrawing our (illegal) presence in Syria “very soon,” to the horror of the supposed experts. Even a possible meeting – at the White House! – with Putin has been floated."

    CNI, at least one institute of thought and Amerca first in Swampberg.

    Read More
    jacques sheete says:
    @jilles dykstra
    At the same time, despite this IQ, they're unable to see that they're dancing on a volcano that can burst any minute.
    http://nieuws.tpo.nl/2018/04/18/video-arabier-mept-jood-in-berlijn-met-riem-omdat-hij-keppeltje-draagt-schreeuwt-jood/

    Their vaunted IQ is largely mythical while propagation of myths is one of their real fortes. Too bad their fabrications are falling apart.

    I wonder whether the constant playing of the victim card is evidence of high intelligence, or are they victims because they’re not all that bright, or what?

    Read More
    @Eric Zuesse
    The failure of this article to mention the role of the Sauds, who work in conjunction with the Israelis and who mainly pay the bills for the entire operation -- including the U.S. operation -- is scandalous and a massive failure on Giraldi's part.

    Aw forget the Sauds. They’re just puppets.

    Here’s how those goons gained power.

    Before [the Zionist Weizmann] left he “dropped in” at Ten Downing Street, where by 1942 he had been on dropping-in terms for nearly thirty years… Not surprisingly, he saw Mr. Churchill, who said (according to Dr. Weizmann):

    “When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you … Of course we shall help you. Keep this confidential, but you might talk it over with Roosevelt when you get to America. There’s nothing he and I cannot do if we set our minds on it”

    (Dr. Weizmann, after the interview, made a note of this confidence and gave it to the Zionist political secretary with instructions to disclose it to the Zionist executive if anything befell Dr. Weizmann; also, he published it in his later book).

    -Douglas Reed, “the Controversy of Zion,” p 315 (written ~1955 but unable to be published until 1978) https://archive.org/stream/TheControversyOfZion/TheControversyOfZion_djvu.txt

    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Jacques Sheete commented:. "Aw forget the Sauds. They’re just puppets."

    Hi Jacques,

    Never forget, Saud's are very wealthy "puppets.".

    Months ago, the Wall Street Journal reported how the President of Lebanon pleaded with Saud Royals to start spending more money in ever-suffering Lebanon.

    I do not know if USrael permitted that transaction to happen.

    Thanks!
    , @Eric Zuesse
    I web-searched the quotation that you supplied attributed to Weizmann, "When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you” and unfortunately the only places on the Web where it appears, it’s being quoted from Douglas Reed (as you just did), who, according to
    https://books.google.com/books?id=wBci-WKsAMAC&pg=PA16#v=onepage&q&f=false
    was a Holocaust-denier who was a follower of Gregor Strasser, who was an early follower of Hitler but Hitler’s SS killed during the “night of the long knives.”

    If Weizman had actually said any such thing, I’d want to know a less-untrustworthy source for it than that, but I went with what you supplied, and it turns out to be the only source (at least that’s online) for the alleged-by-Reed ‘quotation'.
    , @L.K
    Hey my friend,

    You see, acc to disinfo agent Eric Zuesse, Douglas Reed was a 'holohoax, er, holocau$t denier!!

    The horror! We are both very disturbed & impressed by that, ain't we?
    :-)
  179. jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 4:52 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Realist
    More IQ envy from Jack Shit.

    More IQ envy from Jack Shit.

    While comments like that both amuse me and expose the author for what it is, I’d like to remind you that you’re at UR where the bulk of the commeters come to share at least somewhat useful info and opinion.

    Comments like that do not qualify for either and I doubt anyone here cares about whether I suffer from “IQ envy” or not, and most certainly no one comes here to read such sappiness, so kindly consider them, and our generous host, if not your self respect before you comment further.

    Get the hint?

    • Agree: chris
    • LOL: Rurik
    • Replies: @Realist

    While comments like that both amuse me and expose the author for what it is, I’d like to remind you that you’re at UR where the bulk of the commeters come to share at least somewhat useful info and opinion.
     
    You being the exception.

    Comments like that do not qualify for either and I doubt anyone here cares about whether I suffer from “IQ envy” or not, and most certainly no one comes here to read such sappiness, so kindly consider them, and our generous host, if not your self respect before you comment further.
     
    Who the hell are you the King??? You attacked me. Now you can't take it

    Get the hint?
     
    When you attack me I'll attack you.

    Get the hint???
  180. Joe Blough says:
    April 18, 2018 at 5:07 pm GMT

    This guy writes the best foreign policy commentary in America. Spot on, every time. I’m amazed he’s still allowed to be published.

    • Agree: geokat62
  181. jilles dykstra says:
    April 18, 2018 at 5:34 pm GMT

    Indeed, Schacht was hated for the way he resurrected Germany, without foreign loans.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  182. Windwaves says:
    April 18, 2018 at 5:35 pm GMT
    @anon

    The Zions control the Fourth Estate (all of mainstream mass media), the dominant think tanks, both houses of Congress, our schools, our libraries, as well as both political Parties, which includes the Israel-friendly, liberal left as well as the neocon right. That’s just about everything. Oh yeah, the banks. Don’t forget the money.
     
    That's not all. They also control the judiciary -- most lawyers, prosecutors and judges are Jews, as well as Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and our entire education system from pre K-PhD, as legislators, administrators and educators.

    But then how many are they?

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  183. ChuckOrloski says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:04 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete
    Aw forget the Sauds. They're just puppets.

    Here's how those goons gained power.


    Before [the Zionist Weizmann] left he "dropped in" at Ten Downing Street, where by 1942 he had been on dropping-in terms for nearly thirty years... Not surprisingly, he saw Mr. Churchill, who said (according to Dr. Weizmann):

    "When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you ... Of course we shall help you. Keep this confidential, but you might talk it over with Roosevelt when you get to America. There's nothing he and I cannot do if we set our minds on it"

    (Dr. Weizmann, after the interview, made a note of this confidence and gave it to the Zionist political secretary with instructions to disclose it to the Zionist executive if anything befell Dr. Weizmann; also, he published it in his later book).

    -Douglas Reed, “the Controversy of Zion,” p 315 (written ~1955 but unable to be published until 1978) https://archive.org/stream/TheControversyOfZion/TheControversyOfZion_djvu.txt

     

    Jacques Sheete commented:. “Aw forget the Sauds. They’re just puppets.”

    Hi Jacques,

    Never forget, Saud’s are very wealthy “puppets.”.

    Months ago, the Wall Street Journal reported how the President of Lebanon pleaded with Saud Royals to start spending more money in ever-suffering Lebanon.

    I do not know if USrael permitted that transaction to happen.

    Thanks!

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  184. L.K says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:08 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Eric Zuesse
    The failure of this article to mention the role of the Sauds, who work in conjunction with the Israelis and who mainly pay the bills for the entire operation -- including the U.S. operation -- is scandalous and a massive failure on Giraldi's part.

    You are a disinformation agent, Eric.

    Always trying to deflect attention from Israel and Zionism! Pathetic!
    Always picking a soft target to carry out your diversion tactics, blame the Saudis!

    You even had the audacity to write the ridiculous piece ’9/11: Israel Didn’t Do It; The Plan Was Co-Led by U.S. & Saud Governments’!!!

    Yes, Eric, Israel did do it.

    http://bollyn.com/solving-9-11-the-book/

    US Marine Corps veteran, Vietnam veteran, graduate of the US Army War College & a Director of Studies at the US Army War College for over 5 years, Dr. Alan Sabrosky, says that after studying the facts surrounding 9/11 he is 100% certain that ISRAEL DID IT.
    Listen to what he says:

    Obviously the bloody Saudis – and Qatar too, particularly in the first years of the Syrian war – have been picking up most of the bill…

    None of them, even combined, have anything close to the organic influence within the ZUS, that the Zio network possesses ,in order to distort US foreign policy in the region.
    You are a disgrace and not worth half of a Giraldi’s toenail.

    • Replies: @Eric Zuesse
    That provides no evidence that Israel did 9/11, but only allegations that they did. Here are articles where I provide and link to actual court-worthy evidence, that the Sauds worked together with George W. Bush’s team to produce those attacks:
    https://www.sott.net/article/341133-Al-Qaeda-Funded-by-Royal-Sauds-US-Govt-Documents
    http://rinf.com/alt-news/breaking-news/911-bushs-guilt-28-pages/
    , @ChuckOrloski
    L.K. reminded everybody & wrote: "Dr. Alan Sabrosky, says that after studying the facts surrounding 9/11 he is 100% certain that ISRAEL DID IT."

    Hi L.K.,

    Must get free from that freak CalDre and I want to ask you something that corresponds with Alan Sabrosky's knowledge, above.

    Regarding who really did 9/11, many are the greatest perceived enemies of the ZUS.
    I will name a trio:

    Vladimir Putin, Basher al Assad, and President Rouhani.

    Deliberately, I left out Xi Xinping and Kim Il Jong because it now appears both China and N. Korea can do business with Zionist Planetarchis Trump and outlaw sidekick Mike Pompeo.

    Of course you're under no obligation to reply, L.K., but it's bugging the shit out of me as to determining the reason why the ZUS's greatest "Enemies" stay silent as to who really did 9/11. Do you have an opinion(s)?

    I'll add another volatile question & then call it a "dark night" of a searching soul:

    At high levels of even "Rogue / Evil-undemocratic governments," is it an instant death sentence and an assured execution if one prominent goes in the truthful direction of Alan Sabrosky and Christopher Bollyn who have survived to date?

    Thanks, L.K. No reply will be understandable, 'cause all we have is reasoned conjecture.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  185. L.K says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:40 pm GMT • 400 Words
    @CalDre
    Sure it does. But getting rid of independent leaders who don't follow the dictates of the Blue Bloods, which Blue Bloods have been doing for centuries if not millenia, long before there was a State of Israel, also benefits them.

    Listen, blame whomever you want. But I think this fixation on Jews really is a sign of closed-mindedness. Fact is numerous interest groups can gain from a single action. Jews, Blue Bloods, MIC, oil companies, and Saudis may all benefit from the same action.

    Now if you can show how getting rid of Hussein, Qaddafi and al-Assad is detrimental to the Blue Bloods, and it is done anyway, then you may have a point. But you can't, can you?

    No. It is up to you to prove your ridiculous Blue Bloods thesis as one of the prime movers in these wars.

    You cannot because it is not true.

    I notice you have even mentioned the idiotic notion of oil companies benefiting – and promoting? – these wars, when this idiocy has been scrutinized and shot down by several authors, from the right to the left( though less from the left for obvious reason).

    In their article “The People Against the 800 Pound Gorilla”, Author Diana Johnstone & Belgian professor Jean Bricmont, write:

    …But many of our friends insist that every war is driven by economic interests. Isn’t this latest war to be waged because big bad capitalists want to exploit Syrian gas, or use Syrian territory for a gas pipeline, or open up the Syrian economy to foreign investments?

    There is a widespread tendency, shared by much of the left, especially among people who think of themselves as Marxists (Marx himself was far more nuanced on this issue), to think that wars must be due to cynically rational calculations by capitalists. If this were so, these wars “for oil” might be seen as “in the national interest”. But this view sees “capitalism” as a unified actor issuing orders to obedient politicians on the basis of careful calculations. As Bertrand Russell put it, this putative rationality ignores “the ocean of human folly upon which the fragile barque of human reason insecurely floats”. Wars have been waged for all kinds of non-economic reasons, such as religion or revenge, or simply to display power.

    People who think that capitalists want wars to make profits should spend time observing the board of directors of any big corporation: capitalists need stability, not chaos, and the recent wars only bring more chaos.[...]
    Like Iraq, Iran or Syria are perfectly willing to sell their resources, and it is the political embargoes imposed by the U.S. that prevent such trade. As for the “war for oil” thesis in the case of Libya, the Guardian recently reported that “Libya is facing its most critical moment since the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi with armed groups blockading oil fields and terminals, choking output to a 10th of normal levels and threatening economic disaster.”[9]As for Iraq, Stephen Sniegoski has shown, in The Transparent Cabal, The Neoconsevative Agenda, War in the Middle East, and the National Interest of Israel, that the war was only due to the neoconservatives and that the oil companies had no desire whatsoever to go to war. Indeed, there is no evidence of an “oil lobby” sending its agents to urge Members of Congress to vote for war, as AIPAC is doing.

    • Replies: @CalDre

    It is up to you to prove your ridiculous Blue Bloods thesis as one of the prime movers in these wars.
     
    We have UK and France and US bombing Syria. UK and France are Blue Blood countries. And, unlike US, they don't have Jews running everything. So how do you explain their involvement? How did Jews convince Trump to give the order? You also have "proof" for nothing. Prove that Jews caused Trump, Macron and May to issue the order! Prove it! Come on, smart alec, you can do it!

    Meanwhile, Trump is a distant cousin of King Richard III and direct descendant of the 14th century 1st Duke of Lancaster, John of Gaunt. It is also quite clear that the Windsors are extremely powerful in British politics. Hence there is more clearly a Blue Blood connection than your Jew connection.

    you have even mentioned the idiotic notion of oil companies benefiting
     
    I can cite you 100 books that say different from your's, so that makes me an idiot? The only idiot is you. And I never said Syria was about oil, I was writing generally about coalition of interests. In fact in my posting history you will see I have argued against Syria being about energy, as a gas pipeline could easily circumvent Syria by traversing through Jordan/Israel or Sinai, and a pipeline is already planned from Crete to Greece (and there are existing pipelines from Israel to Crete).

    You're just being close-minded. No worries, world is full of folks like you.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  186. Z-man says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:02 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @AnonFromTN
    I’d like to remind conspiracy theorists of Occam’s razor. There are two explanations for recent US actions: 1) the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity; 2) Israeli tail successfully wags the US dog because the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity. Obviously, the first explanation involves fewer assumptions. Thus, it is more plausible than the second.

    1) the elites in the US degenerated to the point of clinical stupidity

    This reminds me of an Anglo/German colleague of mine back in the day. We got to talking and he used to tell me about his mother who felt sorry for Jews as they were such a minority, he used to say ‘she’s lost her mind’ and we used to both laugh out loud!

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  187. CalDre says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:11 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @L.K
    No. It is up to you to prove your ridiculous Blue Bloods thesis as one of the prime movers in these wars.

    You cannot because it is not true.

    I notice you have even mentioned the idiotic notion of oil companies benefiting - and promoting? - these wars, when this idiocy has been scrutinized and shot down by several authors, from the right to the left( though less from the left for obvious reason).

    In their article "The People Against the 800 Pound Gorilla", Author Diana Johnstone & Belgian professor Jean Bricmont, write:

    ...But many of our friends insist that every war is driven by economic interests. Isn’t this latest war to be waged because big bad capitalists want to exploit Syrian gas, or use Syrian territory for a gas pipeline, or open up the Syrian economy to foreign investments?

    There is a widespread tendency, shared by much of the left, especially among people who think of themselves as Marxists (Marx himself was far more nuanced on this issue), to think that wars must be due to cynically rational calculations by capitalists. If this were so, these wars “for oil” might be seen as “in the national interest”. But this view sees “capitalism” as a unified actor issuing orders to obedient politicians on the basis of careful calculations. As Bertrand Russell put it, this putative rationality ignores “the ocean of human folly upon which the fragile barque of human reason insecurely floats”. Wars have been waged for all kinds of non-economic reasons, such as religion or revenge, or simply to display power.

    People who think that capitalists want wars to make profits should spend time observing the board of directors of any big corporation: capitalists need stability, not chaos, and the recent wars only bring more chaos.[...]
    Like Iraq, Iran or Syria are perfectly willing to sell their resources, and it is the political embargoes imposed by the U.S. that prevent such trade. As for the “war for oil” thesis in the case of Libya, the Guardian recently reported that “Libya is facing its most critical moment since the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi with armed groups blockading oil fields and terminals, choking output to a 10th of normal levels and threatening economic disaster.”[9]As for Iraq, Stephen Sniegoski has shown, in The Transparent Cabal, The Neoconsevative Agenda, War in the Middle East, and the National Interest of Israel, that the war was only due to the neoconservatives and that the oil companies had no desire whatsoever to go to war. Indeed, there is no evidence of an “oil lobby” sending its agents to urge Members of Congress to vote for war, as AIPAC is doing.
     

    It is up to you to prove your ridiculous Blue Bloods thesis as one of the prime movers in these wars.

    We have UK and France and US bombing Syria. UK and France are Blue Blood countries. And, unlike US, they don’t have Jews running everything. So how do you explain their involvement? How did Jews convince Trump to give the order? You also have “proof” for nothing. Prove that Jews caused Trump, Macron and May to issue the order! Prove it! Come on, smart alec, you can do it!

    Meanwhile, Trump is a distant cousin of King Richard III and direct descendant of the 14th century 1st Duke of Lancaster, John of Gaunt. It is also quite clear that the Windsors are extremely powerful in British politics. Hence there is more clearly a Blue Blood connection than your Jew connection.

    you have even mentioned the idiotic notion of oil companies benefiting

    I can cite you 100 books that say different from your’s, so that makes me an idiot? The only idiot is you. And I never said Syria was about oil, I was writing generally about coalition of interests. In fact in my posting history you will see I have argued against Syria being about energy, as a gas pipeline could easily circumvent Syria by traversing through Jordan/Israel or Sinai, and a pipeline is already planned from Crete to Greece (and there are existing pipelines from Israel to Crete).

    You’re just being close-minded. No worries, world is full of folks like you.

    • Troll: renfro
    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Caldre wrote:
    "And, unlike US, they don’t have Jews running everything."

    Ha, ha, ha, ha! Are you drunk, stoned?
    , @L.K
    CalDre:

    We have UK and France and US bombing Syria. UK and France are Blue Blood countries. And, unlike US, they don’t have Jews running everything. So how do you explain their involvement?
     
    Yawnn... Seriously? You are either a very ignorant person or a very dishonest one... maybe both.

    From Israeli dissident Gilad Atzmon, who has been living in England for quite a while:

    "...Israel wanted to see someone, like the USA and NATO, to get involved in escalating the opposition to Assad. So it is not exactly surprising that that the three countries that were willing to provide what Israel wanted are the three countries notorious for their forceful and hawkish Jewish lobbies. In the USA, AIPAC’s domination of foreign affairs has been the subject of extensive academic research. In Britain 80% of the Tory MPs are members of the belligerent Conservative Friends of Israel and in France the CRIF (Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France) is known to be the most forceful body in the land."
    , @Rurik

    UK and France are Blue Blood countries. And, unlike US, they don’t have Jews running everything.
     
    wow

    dumb as a box of rocks
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  188. Realist says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:12 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete

    More IQ envy from Jack Shit.
     
    While comments like that both amuse me and expose the author for what it is, I'd like to remind you that you're at UR where the bulk of the commeters come to share at least somewhat useful info and opinion.

    Comments like that do not qualify for either and I doubt anyone here cares about whether I suffer from "IQ envy" or not, and most certainly no one comes here to read such sappiness, so kindly consider them, and our generous host, if not your self respect before you comment further.

    Get the hint?

    While comments like that both amuse me and expose the author for what it is, I’d like to remind you that you’re at UR where the bulk of the commeters come to share at least somewhat useful info and opinion.

    You being the exception.

    Comments like that do not qualify for either and I doubt anyone here cares about whether I suffer from “IQ envy” or not, and most certainly no one comes here to read such sappiness, so kindly consider them, and our generous host, if not your self respect before you comment further.

    Who the hell are you the King??? You attacked me. Now you can’t take it

    Get the hint?

    When you attack me I’ll attack you.

    Get the hint???

    • Troll: L.K, Twodees Partain
    • Replies: @CalDre
    Hmmm? Sorry, maybe you are referring to another thread, but I don't even see a reply of Jacques to you, much less an attack. Your "IQ envy" and "shit" came ... well ... out of the blue. What am I missing?

    Truth be told I find jacques consistently to be a gentleman, and to succeed in biting his tongue in circumstances where I wouldn't. :)
    , @jacques sheete

    Who the hell are you the King??? You attacked me. Now you can’t take it
     
    To the contrary, I actually enjoy sparring, and I already explained that I found you amusing, but this is not the place to do it nor do you appear to have the requisite wit.

    Sorry.

    I do not intend to waste anyone's time further dealing with your juvenile snark, so you'll just have to go play with yourself.

    :)
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  189. CalDre says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:28 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Realist

    While comments like that both amuse me and expose the author for what it is, I’d like to remind you that you’re at UR where the bulk of the commeters come to share at least somewhat useful info and opinion.
     
    You being the exception.

    Comments like that do not qualify for either and I doubt anyone here cares about whether I suffer from “IQ envy” or not, and most certainly no one comes here to read such sappiness, so kindly consider them, and our generous host, if not your self respect before you comment further.
     
    Who the hell are you the King??? You attacked me. Now you can't take it

    Get the hint?
     
    When you attack me I'll attack you.

    Get the hint???

    Hmmm? Sorry, maybe you are referring to another thread, but I don’t even see a reply of Jacques to you, much less an attack. Your “IQ envy” and “shit” came … well … out of the blue. What am I missing?

    Truth be told I find jacques consistently to be a gentleman, and to succeed in biting his tongue in circumstances where I wouldn’t. :)

    • Replies: @jacques sheete
    Thank you, Sir!
    , @Realist

    Hmmm? Sorry, maybe you are referring to another thread, but I don’t even see a reply of Jacques to you, much less an attack. Your “IQ envy” and “shit” came … well … out of the blue. What am I missing?
     
    Who the hell are you his mother? Educate yourself.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  190. L.K says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:29 pm GMT • 300 Words

    People who are not much into reading books should at least read the article “The People Against the 800 Pound Gorilla”, by author Diana Johnstone & Belgian professor Jean Bricmont.

    Many of the usual objections to the reality that these ME wars fought directly or via proxies by the ZUS are indeed mainly instigated by the zionist power configuration are addressed & refuted.

    https://www.counterpunch.org/2013/09/13/the-people-against-the-800-pound-gorilla/

    …People on the left are not wrong in supposing that Washington would want to defend “American geo-strategic interests”. Those certainly exist, and are a proper object of controversy. But the crucial question here is whether support for Israeli policy aims in the Middle East is among them. Indeed, there is a sector of the U.S. foreign policy establishment that promotes an aggressive global foreign policy that amounts to a sort of world conquest, with U.S. military bases and military exercises surrounding Russia and China, as if in preparation for some final showdown. But the fact is that the most active advocates of this aggressive policy are the pro-Israel neoconservatives of the Project for the New American Century that pushed the Bush II presidency into war against Iraq, and now, as the Foreign Policy Initiative, are pushing Obama toward war against Syria. Their general line is that U.S. and Israeli interests are identical, and that U.S. world domination is good, or even necessary, for Israel. Such close identification with Israel has caused the United States to be intensely hated throughout the Muslim world, which is not good for the United States in the long run.

    • Troll: Realist
    • Replies: @CalDre

    People who are not much into reading books
     
    Do you realize the profound arrogance of your comment? Conservative estimates are 330,000 new books are published in the US annually (some estimates go as high as 1 million), with seven times that total globally. Just because someone doesn't read and/or swallow as truth whatever book you happen to worship doesn't mean they are uneducated, as you imply in a most haughty manner.

    Yeah there are lots of books that blame Jews for lots of things. And there are even more books that exonerate Jews for everything.

    As a general matter reductionist theories are always wrong. "It's all Jews", "It's all capitalists", "It's all racism", "It's all sexism", "It's all class struggle", blab blah.

    Let's put it bluntly: in the end Jews can't force Trump to do ANYTHING. He can just ignore them. Is that capable of sinking in, or do you deny this truism? Even if they impeach him, so what. He can still say no and be impeached.

    To deny that blue bloods, who ruled the entire planet, more or less, for centuries, are somehow powerless and beholden to Jews, who until 70 years ago didn't have an army, navy or even country, is just lame. In most European countries these blue bloods even retain official power, even more so the unofficial power you attribute to Jews (media, banking, corporations, foundations, etc.) It defies even the most basic concepts of power and power projection.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  191. Art says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:31 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Mike P

    My-o-my – you really exemplify the killer nature of the Jew culture. Finally, an honest Jew.

    Think Peace — Do Mo Harm — Maintain Hope — Art
     

    Art, if you want to make inflammatory statements such as the first two above, can you then at least dispense with the saccharine "Think Peace" nonsense? The mixture of both is truly nauseating.

    Like you, I am against Zionism and all the evil it has brought, but at the same time I have to say that all of the Jews I have had any close interaction with were not just honest but thoroughly decent people. If you truly are interested in peace, don't stereotype people, Jewish or otherwise.

    My-o-my – you really exemplify the killer nature of the Jew culture. Finally, an honest Jew.

    Think Peace — Do No Harm — Maintain Hope — Art

    Art, if you want to make inflammatory statements such as the first two above, can you then at least dispense with the saccharine “Think Peace” nonsense? The mixture of both is truly nauseating.

    Like you, I am against Zionism and all the evil it has brought, but at the same time I have to say that all of the Jews I have had any close interaction with were not just honest but thoroughly decent people. If you truly are interested in peace, don’t stereotype people, Jewish or otherwise.

    Mike P,

    Who is the real Jew – Lot or your Jewish friends? The ugly truth is that your nice Jewish friends support Lot and Netanyahu. AIPAC is real. The ADL is real. The US government’s ungodly support of Israel is real. The unmistakable reality is that those nice Jews are doing bad things. The nice US Jews are enablers of evil. They are being used by the Big Jews.

    Those nice Jews are putting themselves at risk. When they find the courage to oppose the Big Jews I will defend them.

    As to “Think Peace” – we will never find peace until we ask for it. There is ZERO reason, that in the Twenty First Century we cannot have peace. The vast majority of humanity can be fed – median is advancing to where most people can survive to old age. The major obstacle to peace are governments. The most unpeaceful disruptive government on the planet is controlled by Jews. Sorry if that offends you!

    Think Peace — Art

    p.s. True story – there are many good Jews in America – they are following Western culture – not Jew culture. Anybody can be part of philosophical Christian Western culture.

    • Replies: @CalDre

    The nice US Jews are enablers of evil. They are being used by the Big Jews.
     
    I can say the same thing about "nice US Whites are enables of evil. They are being used by the Big Whites."

    It can be said of any group, really. Don't Russians support the Russian government? And didn't they support Stalin's takeover of Eastern Europe and his other crimes? Don't the Chinese support Mao? Etc. etc.

    True story – there are many good Jews in America – they are following Western culture – not Jew culture.
     
    Western culture is filled with massive oppression, imperialism, wars, etc. Have a look at an incomplete list of European wars. Whites don't need Jews to f*ck each other, and other groups, over, they can handle it all on their own.

    It's worth pointing out those who are in power and driving the boat in the wrong direction, but there are many factors at play. I see plenty of Whites cheering on the war against Syria. Are Macro, Haley, B. Johnson, T. May, etc. all Jews?

    No, but you want to pick out one group and place all the blame on them.

    After a while it's easy to see where the anti-Semitism accusation comes out. It seems many here are more interested in blaming one (small) group, than blaming all those responsible.
    , @jacques sheete

    There is ZERO reason, that in the Twenty First Century we cannot have peace.
     
    And abundance too!

    I loathe the fact that we have crackpots in positions of power gratuitously screwing things up for the rest of us, and wish I had some answers.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  192. ChuckOrloski says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:33 pm GMT
    @CalDre

    It is up to you to prove your ridiculous Blue Bloods thesis as one of the prime movers in these wars.
     
    We have UK and France and US bombing Syria. UK and France are Blue Blood countries. And, unlike US, they don't have Jews running everything. So how do you explain their involvement? How did Jews convince Trump to give the order? You also have "proof" for nothing. Prove that Jews caused Trump, Macron and May to issue the order! Prove it! Come on, smart alec, you can do it!

    Meanwhile, Trump is a distant cousin of King Richard III and direct descendant of the 14th century 1st Duke of Lancaster, John of Gaunt. It is also quite clear that the Windsors are extremely powerful in British politics. Hence there is more clearly a Blue Blood connection than your Jew connection.

    you have even mentioned the idiotic notion of oil companies benefiting
     
    I can cite you 100 books that say different from your's, so that makes me an idiot? The only idiot is you. And I never said Syria was about oil, I was writing generally about coalition of interests. In fact in my posting history you will see I have argued against Syria being about energy, as a gas pipeline could easily circumvent Syria by traversing through Jordan/Israel or Sinai, and a pipeline is already planned from Crete to Greece (and there are existing pipelines from Israel to Crete).

    You're just being close-minded. No worries, world is full of folks like you.

    Caldre wrote:
    “And, unlike US, they don’t have Jews running everything.”

    Ha, ha, ha, ha! Are you drunk, stoned?

    • Replies: @CalDre
    Wow, there is a comment already in this thread perfect for the kind of condescending and hollow response you made:

    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/whose-wars/#comment-2293877
    , @L.K
    The guy is the king of straw man... and apparently an ignoramus to boot, since the power of the Jewish lobbies in both Britain and France are well documented.

    In Britain, this is no new phenomenon either... for example, consider, concerning WW2:

    Sir Nevile Henderson, British Ambassador in Berlin ‘said further that the hostile attitude in Great Britain was the work of Jews and enemies of the Nazis, which was what Hitler thought himself’ (Taylor, AJP: The Origins of the Second World War Penguin 1965, 1987 etc p 324).

     

    or

    Joseph P. Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Britain during the years immediately preceding WW2 was the father of the famous American Kennedy dynasty. James Forrestal the first US Secretary of Defense (1947-1949) quotes him as saying "Chamberlain (the British Prime Minister) stated that America and the world Jews had forced England into the war". (The Forrestal Diaries ed. Millis, Cassell 1952 p129).

     

    P.S. just to be clear, I'm NOT saying that organized Jewry was the sole culprit for the war, merely that already back in the 30s their power and influence was huge, including in Britain.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  193. bjondo says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:37 pm GMT
    @Eric Zuesse
    The failure of this article to mention the role of the Sauds, who work in conjunction with the Israelis and who mainly pay the bills for the entire operation -- including the U.S. operation -- is scandalous and a massive failure on Giraldi's part.

    what ever role the yehudi saudis have in most affairs is one of tool to be used and squeezed for money

    Read More
    • Agree: RobinG
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    what ever role the yehudi saudis have in most affairs is one of tool to be used and squeezed for money
     
    Yup.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  194. Z-man says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:49 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Incitatus
    S2C,

    “…him [Brennan] being an Irishman and Irish Catholics being the zionist toadies in Roman robes that they are, I put nothing past them…”
     
    Antonin Scalia and Samuel Alito aren’t “Zionist toadies in Roman robes”? Please post their dissent on Iraq, Abu Ghraib, Yoo’s Torture Memo, etc. Anything vaguely anti-Zionist will do.

    “…the Irish made their bones in USA by killing off those few Germans that the Russians left standing, which allowed the Irish to walk home with booty and a false sense of being the greatest generation.”
     
    Most Irish arrived in the US a century before WW2. They “made their bones in USA” long before helping defeat the Axis.

    Lamenting dead Germans again? Sad indeed. Blame Benny Mussolini. He dragged poor Dolf into failed campaign after failed campaign. Fatally overextended the Führer. Wolfram Freiherr von Richthofen, coordinating aerial efforts in Spain ‘37 presciently noted “each Italian performance is utterly untrustworthy…and these are supposed to be our allies!”

    Richthofen, attached to the Benny’s Air Force 1929-32, was well schooled in General Giulio Douhet’s innovative incendiary bombing theories (‘Command of The Air’ pub. 1921). Used them at Guernica 26 Apr ’37 and destroyed 70% of the town (same percentage as Hiroshima and Nagasaki). Brits and Yanks followed Douhet’s playbook at Dresden eight years later.

    Forget the Irish. There should be a memorial thanking Italians for defeating Nazi Germany.

    “I’m royally pissed that the Roman Catholic hierarchy is not weighing in with some integrity in the national and international crisis we are in…”
     
    Try J. Bryan Hehir or James Carroll. Irish-American RCs. Sorry.

    Most Irish arrived in the US a century before WW2. They “made their bones in USA” long before helping defeat the Axis.
    Lamenting dead Germans again? Sad indeed. Blame Benny Mussolini. He dragged poor Dolf into failed campaign after failed campaign. Fatally overextended the Führer. Wolfram Freiherr von Richthofen, coordinating aerial efforts in Spain ‘37 presciently noted “each Italian performance is utterly untrustworthy…and these are supposed to be our allies!”
    Richthofen, attached to the Benny’s Air Force 1929-32, was well schooled in General Giulio Douhet’s innovative incendiary bombing theories (‘Command of The Air’ pub. 1921). Used them at Guernica 26 Apr ’37 and destroyed 70% of the town (same percentage as Hiroshima and Nagasaki). Brits and Yanks followed Douhet’s playbook at Dresden eight years later.
    Forget the Irish. There should be a memorial thanking Italians for defeating Nazi Germany.

    Funny but too severe and not completely true. The only campaign that ‘Benny’ dragged Hitler in was North Africa where there were always less Germans than Italians in. Hitler overextended himself by attacking Russia and declaring war on the soon to be Z-USA. Thank Japan for that.
    The Italians sent biplanes to fight the Brits in the Battle of Britain, had inferior armor to the Brits in Africa and had mostly lighter armed aircraft than the Allies. Their Navy was good but lacked radar. They sent an entire army corps to Russia which was defeated with the rest of the Axis by the Soviets. The only place where they should have put up a better fight was Sicily but by then most Italians knew that the war was over as for every allied soldier killed by Italian units ten Italians (civilian and military) would have been killed in return.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  195. L.K says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:50 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @CalDre

    It is up to you to prove your ridiculous Blue Bloods thesis as one of the prime movers in these wars.
     
    We have UK and France and US bombing Syria. UK and France are Blue Blood countries. And, unlike US, they don't have Jews running everything. So how do you explain their involvement? How did Jews convince Trump to give the order? You also have "proof" for nothing. Prove that Jews caused Trump, Macron and May to issue the order! Prove it! Come on, smart alec, you can do it!

    Meanwhile, Trump is a distant cousin of King Richard III and direct descendant of the 14th century 1st Duke of Lancaster, John of Gaunt. It is also quite clear that the Windsors are extremely powerful in British politics. Hence there is more clearly a Blue Blood connection than your Jew connection.

    you have even mentioned the idiotic notion of oil companies benefiting
     
    I can cite you 100 books that say different from your's, so that makes me an idiot? The only idiot is you. And I never said Syria was about oil, I was writing generally about coalition of interests. In fact in my posting history you will see I have argued against Syria being about energy, as a gas pipeline could easily circumvent Syria by traversing through Jordan/Israel or Sinai, and a pipeline is already planned from Crete to Greece (and there are existing pipelines from Israel to Crete).

    You're just being close-minded. No worries, world is full of folks like you.

    CalDre:

    We have UK and France and US bombing Syria. UK and France are Blue Blood countries. And, unlike US, they don’t have Jews running everything. So how do you explain their involvement?

    Yawnn… Seriously? You are either a very ignorant person or a very dishonest one… maybe both.

    From Israeli dissident Gilad Atzmon, who has been living in England for quite a while:

    “…Israel wanted to see someone, like the USA and NATO, to get involved in escalating the opposition to Assad. So it is not exactly surprising that that the three countries that were willing to provide what Israel wanted are the three countries notorious for their forceful and hawkish Jewish lobbies. In the USA, AIPAC’s domination of foreign affairs has been the subject of extensive academic research. In Britain 80% of the Tory MPs are members of the belligerent Conservative Friends of Israel and in France the CRIF (Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France) is known to be the most forceful body in the land.”

    • Replies: @CalDre
    I'm sorry, how does that prove Jes are running everything in UK and France?

    Do these Tories, by joining CFI, get an explosive implant that is detonated if they vote against a war in Syria?

    I haven't claimed that Jews have no influence in UK, it is you who denies that blue bloods have influence. Have you checked how many of those MPs are blue bloods or related? And how many of them belong to blue blood organizations? How many of them are hostile to Buckingham Palace?

    Now let's look further at UK.

    Who appoints the governing board of the BBC? The Qunt.

    Who appoints the governing board of the Bank of England? The Qunt.

    Who runs most of the other British media? Murdochs, Scots, don't know their precise family tree but I would be shocked if they aren't blue bloods, but in any event they're not Jews.

    As to me being ignorant or dishonest, there is a much simpler explanation, you're a rude arrogant boor. Have some respect. Your petty passive aggressiveness signals your intellectual immaturity and insecurity.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  196. Eric Zuesse says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:03 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @jacques sheete
    Aw forget the Sauds. They're just puppets.

    Here's how those goons gained power.


    Before [the Zionist Weizmann] left he "dropped in" at Ten Downing Street, where by 1942 he had been on dropping-in terms for nearly thirty years... Not surprisingly, he saw Mr. Churchill, who said (according to Dr. Weizmann):

    "When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you ... Of course we shall help you. Keep this confidential, but you might talk it over with Roosevelt when you get to America. There's nothing he and I cannot do if we set our minds on it"

    (Dr. Weizmann, after the interview, made a note of this confidence and gave it to the Zionist political secretary with instructions to disclose it to the Zionist executive if anything befell Dr. Weizmann; also, he published it in his later book).

    -Douglas Reed, “the Controversy of Zion,” p 315 (written ~1955 but unable to be published until 1978) https://archive.org/stream/TheControversyOfZion/TheControversyOfZion_djvu.txt

     

    I web-searched the quotation that you supplied attributed to Weizmann, “When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you” and unfortunately the only places on the Web where it appears, it’s being quoted from Douglas Reed (as you just did), who, according to

    https://books.google.com/books?id=wBci-WKsAMAC&pg=PA16#v=onepage&q&f=false

    was a Holocaust-denier who was a follower of Gregor Strasser, who was an early follower of Hitler but Hitler’s SS killed during the “night of the long knives.”

    If Weizman had actually said any such thing, I’d want to know a less-untrustworthy source for it than that, but I went with what you supplied, and it turns out to be the only source (at least that’s online) for the alleged-by-Reed ‘quotation’.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    I web-searched the quotation that you supplied attributed to Weizmann,

     

    I believe Weizmann was attributing it to Churchill.

    If Weizman had actually said any such thing, I’d want to know a less-untrustworthy source for it than that, but I went with what you supplied, and it turns out to be the only source (at least that’s online) for the alleged-by-Reed ‘quotation’.
     
    I do commend you for making the effort to double check the source, but I would like to know what you would consider a trustworthy one. If you familiarize yourself with Reed's work, and if you are honest, you'll find that he is about as impeccable source as anyone's likely to find. What, exactly, are the reasons for smearing the man with the threadbare canards of "holocaust denier" and "follower" of Gregor Strasser?

    Please be sure to supply credible references, and do try to avoid the use of silly calumnies such as those I noted immediately above.

    BTW and FYI, I know of no trustworthy sources for the standard holocaust narrative. What have you to say about that alleged event? Any credible sources?

    Note: I may be a low IQ, dumb, ignorant goy, but ya can't fool me all the time. :)

    , @jacques sheete

    If Weizman had actually said any such thing, I’d want to know a less-untrustworthy source for it than that, but I went with what you supplied, and it turns out to be the only source (at least that’s online) for the alleged-by-Reed ‘quotation’.
     
    Baloney. Made with pork even.

    It took me all of 2 minutes or less to find this, online, from The Jewish Telegraph Agency.


    Weizmann recalled that Mr. Churchill “wished me luck on my trip to America” and quoted Mr. Churchill as saying:

    “I am glad you are going, and I am sure you will find a great deal of work to do there,” Then, without prompting by Dr. Weizmann, Mr. Churchill continued: “I want you to know that I have a plan, which of course can only be carried into effect when the war is over. I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East–the boss of bosses–provided he settles with you. It will be up to you to get the best possible conditions; Of course we shall help you. Keep this confidential, but you might talk it over with Roosevelt when you get to America, There’s nothing he and I cannot do if we set our minds on it.”

    https://www.jta.org/1964/05/20/archive/weizmanns-autobiography-shows-he-never-offered-bribe-to-ibn-saud
     

    Thank you once again for unwittingly showing your true colors. You high IQ smart guys need to get up a little earlier in the AM to deal effectively with a low IQ dimwit such as myself.

    Pardon me if you detect me ignoring your smearing dissembling garbage in the future.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  197. CalDre says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:04 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @L.K
    People who are not much into reading books should at least read the article “The People Against the 800 Pound Gorilla”, by author Diana Johnstone & Belgian professor Jean Bricmont.

    Many of the usual objections to the reality that these ME wars fought directly or via proxies by the ZUS are indeed mainly instigated by the zionist power configuration are addressed & refuted.
    https://www.counterpunch.org/2013/09/13/the-people-against-the-800-pound-gorilla/

    ...People on the left are not wrong in supposing that Washington would want to defend “American geo-strategic interests”. Those certainly exist, and are a proper object of controversy. But the crucial question here is whether support for Israeli policy aims in the Middle East is among them. Indeed, there is a sector of the U.S. foreign policy establishment that promotes an aggressive global foreign policy that amounts to a sort of world conquest, with U.S. military bases and military exercises surrounding Russia and China, as if in preparation for some final showdown. But the fact is that the most active advocates of this aggressive policy are the pro-Israel neoconservatives of the Project for the New American Century that pushed the Bush II presidency into war against Iraq, and now, as the Foreign Policy Initiative, are pushing Obama toward war against Syria. Their general line is that U.S. and Israeli interests are identical, and that U.S. world domination is good, or even necessary, for Israel. Such close identification with Israel has caused the United States to be intensely hated throughout the Muslim world, which is not good for the United States in the long run.
     

    People who are not much into reading books

    Do you realize the profound arrogance of your comment? Conservative estimates are 330,000 new books are published in the US annually (some estimates go as high as 1 million), with seven times that total globally. Just because someone doesn’t read and/or swallow as truth whatever book you happen to worship doesn’t mean they are uneducated, as you imply in a most haughty manner.

    Yeah there are lots of books that blame Jews for lots of things. And there are even more books that exonerate Jews for everything.

    As a general matter reductionist theories are always wrong. “It’s all Jews”, “It’s all capitalists”, “It’s all racism”, “It’s all sexism”, “It’s all class struggle”, blab blah.

    Let’s put it bluntly: in the end Jews can’t force Trump to do ANYTHING. He can just ignore them. Is that capable of sinking in, or do you deny this truism? Even if they impeach him, so what. He can still say no and be impeached.

    To deny that blue bloods, who ruled the entire planet, more or less, for centuries, are somehow powerless and beholden to Jews, who until 70 years ago didn’t have an army, navy or even country, is just lame. In most European countries these blue bloods even retain official power, even more so the unofficial power you attribute to Jews (media, banking, corporations, foundations, etc.) It defies even the most basic concepts of power and power projection.

    • Replies: @L.K
    calDre: "Yeah there are lots of books that blame Jews for lots of things. And there are even more books that exonerate Jews for everything."

    More deception and bullshit from you...

    In fact, there are very few books that blame organized Jewry for anything, even more so in present times... which is a reflection of Jewish Power.

    As Gilad Atzmon always says: Jewish power is the power to suppress discussion on Jewish power.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  198. Rurik says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:04 pm GMT
    @CalDre

    It is up to you to prove your ridiculous Blue Bloods thesis as one of the prime movers in these wars.
     
    We have UK and France and US bombing Syria. UK and France are Blue Blood countries. And, unlike US, they don't have Jews running everything. So how do you explain their involvement? How did Jews convince Trump to give the order? You also have "proof" for nothing. Prove that Jews caused Trump, Macron and May to issue the order! Prove it! Come on, smart alec, you can do it!

    Meanwhile, Trump is a distant cousin of King Richard III and direct descendant of the 14th century 1st Duke of Lancaster, John of Gaunt. It is also quite clear that the Windsors are extremely powerful in British politics. Hence there is more clearly a Blue Blood connection than your Jew connection.

    you have even mentioned the idiotic notion of oil companies benefiting
     
    I can cite you 100 books that say different from your's, so that makes me an idiot? The only idiot is you. And I never said Syria was about oil, I was writing generally about coalition of interests. In fact in my posting history you will see I have argued against Syria being about energy, as a gas pipeline could easily circumvent Syria by traversing through Jordan/Israel or Sinai, and a pipeline is already planned from Crete to Greece (and there are existing pipelines from Israel to Crete).

    You're just being close-minded. No worries, world is full of folks like you.

    UK and France are Blue Blood countries. And, unlike US, they don’t have Jews running everything.

    wow

    dumb as a box of rocks

    • Replies: @L.K
    Yep.
    , @CalDre
    As usual, you have nothing positive to contribute, except to display your banal stupidity.

    We all know who owns all the major media in the US. What about UK and France? I'll do UK for you, you can follow up with France:

    * BBC - the Qunt.
    * The Sun/The Times/The Sunday Times - Murdoch
    * The Guardian and related: owned by Scott Trust Limited, current Chair Scott Alex Graham
    * The Daily Mail: Chair and controlling shareholder, Jonathan Harmsworth, 4th Viscount Rothermere
    * The Telegraph / Sunday Telegraph: Press Holdings, owned by David and Frederick Barclay, Scots
    * Sky Plc (huge not just in UK but in EU): 21st Century Fox (not 20th Century Fox), a News Corp. (Murdoch) spin-off. Run by the Murdoch sons

    So, where is all this Jewish control in UK, hmmmm? Dumb as a box of rocks, are ya? Yes, I believe it.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  199. CalDre says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:07 pm GMT
    @ChuckOrloski
    Caldre wrote:
    "And, unlike US, they don’t have Jews running everything."

    Ha, ha, ha, ha! Are you drunk, stoned?

    Wow, there is a comment already in this thread perfect for the kind of condescending and hollow response you made:

    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/whose-wars/#comment-2293877

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  200. Eric Zuesse says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:12 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @L.K
    You are a disinformation agent, Eric.

    Always trying to deflect attention from Israel and Zionism! Pathetic!
    Always picking a soft target to carry out your diversion tactics, blame the Saudis!

    You even had the audacity to write the ridiculous piece '9/11: Israel Didn’t Do It; The Plan Was Co-Led by U.S. & Saud Governments'!!!

    Yes, Eric, Israel did do it.
    http://bollyn.com/solving-9-11-the-book/
    US Marine Corps veteran, Vietnam veteran, graduate of the US Army War College & a Director of Studies at the US Army War College for over 5 years, Dr. Alan Sabrosky, says that after studying the facts surrounding 9/11 he is 100% certain that ISRAEL DID IT.
    Listen to what he says:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jwieqSNpnM

    Obviously the bloody Saudis - and Qatar too, particularly in the first years of the Syrian war - have been picking up most of the bill...

    None of them, even combined, have anything close to the organic influence within the ZUS, that the Zio network possesses ,in order to distort US foreign policy in the region.
    You are a disgrace and not worth half of a Giraldi's toenail.

    That provides no evidence that Israel did 9/11, but only allegations that they did. Here are articles where I provide and link to actual court-worthy evidence, that the Sauds worked together with George W. Bush’s team to produce those attacks:

    https://www.sott.net/article/341133-Al-Qaeda-Funded-by-Royal-Sauds-US-Govt-Documents

    http://rinf.com/alt-news/breaking-news/911-bushs-guilt-28-pages/

    • LOL: L.K
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    That provides no evidence that Israel did 9/11, but only allegations that they did.
     
    Dear Sir, while I'm happy, for several reasons, to see you making those kinds of statements here, I must ask whether you really think you're going to get ideas like that to fly with the competent components of the participants of this forum.

    Good luck, and please do keep trying.
    , @bjondo
    W's planning, pushing, manipulating team just happen to be Jews with their Jew pets (Colin P. and Cheney and Rumsfeld for 3) carrying out orders.

    At every point of importance was a Jew/dual citizen. They're doing this for Cheney/W. or for Israel? You think Israel not involved?

    9-11 was an Israeli operation ('American' Jew considered Israeli) with goy traitors collaborating and following orders.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  201. CalDre says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:13 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Art


    My-o-my – you really exemplify the killer nature of the Jew culture. Finally, an honest Jew.

    Think Peace — Do No Harm — Maintain Hope — Art
     
    Art, if you want to make inflammatory statements such as the first two above, can you then at least dispense with the saccharine “Think Peace” nonsense? The mixture of both is truly nauseating.

    Like you, I am against Zionism and all the evil it has brought, but at the same time I have to say that all of the Jews I have had any close interaction with were not just honest but thoroughly decent people. If you truly are interested in peace, don’t stereotype people, Jewish or otherwise.
     
    Mike P,

    Who is the real Jew – Lot or your Jewish friends? The ugly truth is that your nice Jewish friends support Lot and Netanyahu. AIPAC is real. The ADL is real. The US government’s ungodly support of Israel is real. The unmistakable reality is that those nice Jews are doing bad things. The nice US Jews are enablers of evil. They are being used by the Big Jews.

    Those nice Jews are putting themselves at risk. When they find the courage to oppose the Big Jews I will defend them.

    As to “Think Peace” – we will never find peace until we ask for it. There is ZERO reason, that in the Twenty First Century we cannot have peace. The vast majority of humanity can be fed – median is advancing to where most people can survive to old age. The major obstacle to peace are governments. The most unpeaceful disruptive government on the planet is controlled by Jews. Sorry if that offends you!

    Think Peace --- Art

    p.s. True story - there are many good Jews in America – they are following Western culture – not Jew culture. Anybody can be part of philosophical Christian Western culture.

    The nice US Jews are enablers of evil. They are being used by the Big Jews.

    I can say the same thing about “nice US Whites are enables of evil. They are being used by the Big Whites.”

    It can be said of any group, really. Don’t Russians support the Russian government? And didn’t they support Stalin’s takeover of Eastern Europe and his other crimes? Don’t the Chinese support Mao? Etc. etc.

    True story – there are many good Jews in America – they are following Western culture – not Jew culture.

    Western culture is filled with massive oppression, imperialism, wars, etc. Have a look at an incomplete list of European wars. Whites don’t need Jews to f*ck each other, and other groups, over, they can handle it all on their own.

    It’s worth pointing out those who are in power and driving the boat in the wrong direction, but there are many factors at play. I see plenty of Whites cheering on the war against Syria. Are Macro, Haley, B. Johnson, T. May, etc. all Jews?

    No, but you want to pick out one group and place all the blame on them.

    After a while it’s easy to see where the anti-Semitism accusation comes out. It seems many here are more interested in blaming one (small) group, than blaming all those responsible.

    • Replies: @Art


    True story – there are many good Jews in America – they are following Western culture – not Jew culture.

     
    Western culture is filled with massive oppression, imperialism, wars, etc.
     
    There are yesterday’s wrongs and todays wrongs. There is no doubt that the military industrial complex has great political power in America. Jews dominate that power. Today the MIC dances to the Jew fiddle.

    America is not its MIC and bureaucracy – America is the idealism given to us by our forefathers. Imperfect as they are, those ideals have borne fruit. Sadly, the ideals of “We the People” as a governing principle are now lost. Today we are million miles away from Washington, Jefferson, Adams, and Paine. Today Jews control our political process.

    Today, America’s Big Jews and Little Jews bear responsibility for this sad situation – end of story.

    Think Peace --- Do No Harm --- Maintain Hope --- Art

    , @bjondo
    A short comment.

    The many good Jew in whatever country are good for whatever is good for Jew not for the country they are in. They do not so much follow Western culture as degrade it, twist it.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  202. L.K says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:16 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @ChuckOrloski
    Caldre wrote:
    "And, unlike US, they don’t have Jews running everything."

    Ha, ha, ha, ha! Are you drunk, stoned?

    The guy is the king of straw man… and apparently an ignoramus to boot, since the power of the Jewish lobbies in both Britain and France are well documented.

    In Britain, this is no new phenomenon either… for example, consider, concerning WW2:

    Sir Nevile Henderson, British Ambassador in Berlin ‘said further that the hostile attitude in Great Britain was the work of Jews and enemies of the Nazis, which was what Hitler thought himself’ (Taylor, AJP: The Origins of the Second World War Penguin 1965, 1987 etc p 324).

    or

    Joseph P. Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Britain during the years immediately preceding WW2 was the father of the famous American Kennedy dynasty. James Forrestal the first US Secretary of Defense (1947-1949) quotes him as saying “Chamberlain (the British Prime Minister) stated that America and the world Jews had forced England into the war”. (The Forrestal Diaries ed. Millis, Cassell 1952 p129).

    P.S. just to be clear, I’m NOT saying that organized Jewry was the sole culprit for the war, merely that already back in the 30s their power and influence was huge, including in Britain.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  203. L.K says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:36 pm GMT
    @jacques sheete
    Aw forget the Sauds. They're just puppets.

    Here's how those goons gained power.


    Before [the Zionist Weizmann] left he "dropped in" at Ten Downing Street, where by 1942 he had been on dropping-in terms for nearly thirty years... Not surprisingly, he saw Mr. Churchill, who said (according to Dr. Weizmann):

    "When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you ... Of course we shall help you. Keep this confidential, but you might talk it over with Roosevelt when you get to America. There's nothing he and I cannot do if we set our minds on it"

    (Dr. Weizmann, after the interview, made a note of this confidence and gave it to the Zionist political secretary with instructions to disclose it to the Zionist executive if anything befell Dr. Weizmann; also, he published it in his later book).

    -Douglas Reed, “the Controversy of Zion,” p 315 (written ~1955 but unable to be published until 1978) https://archive.org/stream/TheControversyOfZion/TheControversyOfZion_djvu.txt

     

    Hey my friend,

    You see, acc to disinfo agent Eric Zuesse, Douglas Reed was a ‘holohoax, er, holocau$t denier!!

    The horror! We are both very disturbed & impressed by that, ain’t we?
    :-)

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    The horror! We are both very disturbed & impressed by that, ain’t we?
     
    I just got in and intend to respond to him forthwith.

    They must've thought we dumb goyim were gonna keep falling for the same old crapola repeatedly. They must be really annoyed that they're gonna hafta think up some new BS.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  204. L.K says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:40 pm GMT
    @Rurik

    UK and France are Blue Blood countries. And, unlike US, they don’t have Jews running everything.
     
    wow

    dumb as a box of rocks

    Yep.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  205. CalDre says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:41 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @L.K
    CalDre:

    We have UK and France and US bombing Syria. UK and France are Blue Blood countries. And, unlike US, they don’t have Jews running everything. So how do you explain their involvement?
     
    Yawnn... Seriously? You are either a very ignorant person or a very dishonest one... maybe both.

    From Israeli dissident Gilad Atzmon, who has been living in England for quite a while:

    "...Israel wanted to see someone, like the USA and NATO, to get involved in escalating the opposition to Assad. So it is not exactly surprising that that the three countries that were willing to provide what Israel wanted are the three countries notorious for their forceful and hawkish Jewish lobbies. In the USA, AIPAC’s domination of foreign affairs has been the subject of extensive academic research. In Britain 80% of the Tory MPs are members of the belligerent Conservative Friends of Israel and in France the CRIF (Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France) is known to be the most forceful body in the land."

    I’m sorry, how does that prove Jes are running everything in UK and France?

    Do these Tories, by joining CFI, get an explosive implant that is detonated if they vote against a war in Syria?

    I haven’t claimed that Jews have no influence in UK, it is you who denies that blue bloods have influence. Have you checked how many of those MPs are blue bloods or related? And how many of them belong to blue blood organizations? How many of them are hostile to Buckingham Palace?

    Now let’s look further at UK.

    Who appoints the governing board of the BBC? The Qunt.

    Who appoints the governing board of the Bank of England? The Qunt.

    Who runs most of the other British media? Murdochs, Scots, don’t know their precise family tree but I would be shocked if they aren’t blue bloods, but in any event they’re not Jews.

    As to me being ignorant or dishonest, there is a much simpler explanation, you’re a rude arrogant boor. Have some respect. Your petty passive aggressiveness signals your intellectual immaturity and insecurity.

    • Replies: @Z-man
    Sorry Charlie but as LK says you are ignorant and/or dishonest.
    Let me add to ripping your argument to shreds. Jews make up the $elite$ of the top 1%-ers in both countries. Maybe still almost invisible to the masses in some quarters The Rothschilds and other Jew banksters dictate a lot of policy. The Balfour agreement was pushed by them with the help of a lot of $$$ (Pounds Sterling) (LOL) in the coffers of the political parties in Britain. As far as invisibility, the 'Frenchman' Strauss Khan lost his in a hotel room in NYC while trying to fornicate an unwilling Haitian maid, lol.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  206. L.K says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:49 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @CalDre

    People who are not much into reading books
     
    Do you realize the profound arrogance of your comment? Conservative estimates are 330,000 new books are published in the US annually (some estimates go as high as 1 million), with seven times that total globally. Just because someone doesn't read and/or swallow as truth whatever book you happen to worship doesn't mean they are uneducated, as you imply in a most haughty manner.

    Yeah there are lots of books that blame Jews for lots of things. And there are even more books that exonerate Jews for everything.

    As a general matter reductionist theories are always wrong. "It's all Jews", "It's all capitalists", "It's all racism", "It's all sexism", "It's all class struggle", blab blah.

    Let's put it bluntly: in the end Jews can't force Trump to do ANYTHING. He can just ignore them. Is that capable of sinking in, or do you deny this truism? Even if they impeach him, so what. He can still say no and be impeached.

    To deny that blue bloods, who ruled the entire planet, more or less, for centuries, are somehow powerless and beholden to Jews, who until 70 years ago didn't have an army, navy or even country, is just lame. In most European countries these blue bloods even retain official power, even more so the unofficial power you attribute to Jews (media, banking, corporations, foundations, etc.) It defies even the most basic concepts of power and power projection.

    calDre: “Yeah there are lots of books that blame Jews for lots of things. And there are even more books that exonerate Jews for everything.”

    More deception and bullshit from you…

    In fact, there are very few books that blame organized Jewry for anything, even more so in present times… which is a reflection of Jewish Power.

    As Gilad Atzmon always says: Jewish power is the power to suppress discussion on Jewish power.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  207. jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:52 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @L.K
    Hey my friend,

    You see, acc to disinfo agent Eric Zuesse, Douglas Reed was a 'holohoax, er, holocau$t denier!!

    The horror! We are both very disturbed & impressed by that, ain't we?
    :-)

    The horror! We are both very disturbed & impressed by that, ain’t we?

    I just got in and intend to respond to him forthwith.

    They must’ve thought we dumb goyim were gonna keep falling for the same old crapola repeatedly. They must be really annoyed that they’re gonna hafta think up some new BS.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  208. jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:57 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Realist

    While comments like that both amuse me and expose the author for what it is, I’d like to remind you that you’re at UR where the bulk of the commeters come to share at least somewhat useful info and opinion.
     
    You being the exception.

    Comments like that do not qualify for either and I doubt anyone here cares about whether I suffer from “IQ envy” or not, and most certainly no one comes here to read such sappiness, so kindly consider them, and our generous host, if not your self respect before you comment further.
     
    Who the hell are you the King??? You attacked me. Now you can't take it

    Get the hint?
     
    When you attack me I'll attack you.

    Get the hint???

    Who the hell are you the King??? You attacked me. Now you can’t take it

    To the contrary, I actually enjoy sparring, and I already explained that I found you amusing, but this is not the place to do it nor do you appear to have the requisite wit.

    Sorry.

    I do not intend to waste anyone’s time further dealing with your juvenile snark, so you’ll just have to go play with yourself.

    :)

    • Replies: @Realist

    I do not intend to waste anyone’s time further dealing with your juvenile snark, so you’ll just have to go play with yourself.
     
    Right you're going to waste their time with your brainless snark
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  209. jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:58 pm GMT
    @CalDre
    Hmmm? Sorry, maybe you are referring to another thread, but I don't even see a reply of Jacques to you, much less an attack. Your "IQ envy" and "shit" came ... well ... out of the blue. What am I missing?

    Truth be told I find jacques consistently to be a gentleman, and to succeed in biting his tongue in circumstances where I wouldn't. :)

    Thank you, Sir!

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  210. jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 9:02 pm GMT
    @Art


    My-o-my – you really exemplify the killer nature of the Jew culture. Finally, an honest Jew.

    Think Peace — Do No Harm — Maintain Hope — Art
     
    Art, if you want to make inflammatory statements such as the first two above, can you then at least dispense with the saccharine “Think Peace” nonsense? The mixture of both is truly nauseating.

    Like you, I am against Zionism and all the evil it has brought, but at the same time I have to say that all of the Jews I have had any close interaction with were not just honest but thoroughly decent people. If you truly are interested in peace, don’t stereotype people, Jewish or otherwise.
     
    Mike P,

    Who is the real Jew – Lot or your Jewish friends? The ugly truth is that your nice Jewish friends support Lot and Netanyahu. AIPAC is real. The ADL is real. The US government’s ungodly support of Israel is real. The unmistakable reality is that those nice Jews are doing bad things. The nice US Jews are enablers of evil. They are being used by the Big Jews.

    Those nice Jews are putting themselves at risk. When they find the courage to oppose the Big Jews I will defend them.

    As to “Think Peace” – we will never find peace until we ask for it. There is ZERO reason, that in the Twenty First Century we cannot have peace. The vast majority of humanity can be fed – median is advancing to where most people can survive to old age. The major obstacle to peace are governments. The most unpeaceful disruptive government on the planet is controlled by Jews. Sorry if that offends you!

    Think Peace --- Art

    p.s. True story - there are many good Jews in America – they are following Western culture – not Jew culture. Anybody can be part of philosophical Christian Western culture.

    There is ZERO reason, that in the Twenty First Century we cannot have peace.

    And abundance too!

    I loathe the fact that we have crackpots in positions of power gratuitously screwing things up for the rest of us, and wish I had some answers.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  211. jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 9:02 pm GMT
    @bjondo
    what ever role the yehudi saudis have in most affairs is one of tool to be used and squeezed for money

    what ever role the yehudi saudis have in most affairs is one of tool to be used and squeezed for money

    Yup.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  212. jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 9:18 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Eric Zuesse
    I web-searched the quotation that you supplied attributed to Weizmann, "When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you” and unfortunately the only places on the Web where it appears, it’s being quoted from Douglas Reed (as you just did), who, according to
    https://books.google.com/books?id=wBci-WKsAMAC&pg=PA16#v=onepage&q&f=false
    was a Holocaust-denier who was a follower of Gregor Strasser, who was an early follower of Hitler but Hitler’s SS killed during the “night of the long knives.”

    If Weizman had actually said any such thing, I’d want to know a less-untrustworthy source for it than that, but I went with what you supplied, and it turns out to be the only source (at least that’s online) for the alleged-by-Reed ‘quotation'.

    I web-searched the quotation that you supplied attributed to Weizmann,

    I believe Weizmann was attributing it to Churchill.

    If Weizman had actually said any such thing, I’d want to know a less-untrustworthy source for it than that, but I went with what you supplied, and it turns out to be the only source (at least that’s online) for the alleged-by-Reed ‘quotation’.

    I do commend you for making the effort to double check the source, but I would like to know what you would consider a trustworthy one. If you familiarize yourself with Reed’s work, and if you are honest, you’ll find that he is about as impeccable source as anyone’s likely to find. What, exactly, are the reasons for smearing the man with the threadbare canards of “holocaust denier” and “follower” of Gregor Strasser?

    Please be sure to supply credible references, and do try to avoid the use of silly calumnies such as those I noted immediately above.

    BTW and FYI, I know of no trustworthy sources for the standard holocaust narrative. What have you to say about that alleged event? Any credible sources?

    Note: I may be a low IQ, dumb, ignorant goy, but ya can’t fool me all the time. :)

    • Replies: @Eric Zuesse
    Please note that I opened:

    "I web-searched the quotation that you supplied attributed to Weizmann, 'When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you' and unfortunately the only places on the Web where it appears, it’s being quoted from Douglas Reed (as you just did)"

    Don't you think that if Churchill (or even Weizmann) actually wrote that down such that Reed found it in some book (he claimed to have done his research in the N.Y. Public Library, not in some particular specialized archive on the Holocaust), then Reed's 'quotation' of it wouldn't be the only one that's on the Web?

    Regarding proof that the Holocaust happened, there is so much, it's hard to know what I should cite, for you. Perhaps the best introduction, for a person who has been suckered by the deniers, is the movie "Denial" described here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Denial_(2016_film)

    That's an accurate re-enactment of the trial-case. Maybe there's a better single introduction to un-sucker a sucker about this, but I can't think of one, offhand. I hope that you will see that movie, which downloads from Netflix, because it's about the trial that unmasked the neo-Nazi 'historian' David Irving, who was taken far more seriously than Douglas Reed was, regarding the Holocaust. Irving's entire career was focused on it.
    , @Realist

    Note: I may be a low IQ, dumb, ignorant goy, but ya can’t fool me all the time.
     
    You're all that and more.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  213. jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 9:24 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Eric Zuesse
    That provides no evidence that Israel did 9/11, but only allegations that they did. Here are articles where I provide and link to actual court-worthy evidence, that the Sauds worked together with George W. Bush’s team to produce those attacks:
    https://www.sott.net/article/341133-Al-Qaeda-Funded-by-Royal-Sauds-US-Govt-Documents
    http://rinf.com/alt-news/breaking-news/911-bushs-guilt-28-pages/

    That provides no evidence that Israel did 9/11, but only allegations that they did.

    Dear Sir, while I’m happy, for several reasons, to see you making those kinds of statements here, I must ask whether you really think you’re going to get ideas like that to fly with the competent components of the participants of this forum.

    Good luck, and please do keep trying.

    • Replies: @Eric Zuesse
    Building 7 shows controlled demolition, and Larry Silverstein had to have been involved in that, but this doesn't necessarily indicate that Mossad did it, nor financed it. Silverstein was a beneficiary of the attack and had planned for it, but this does not prove that Israel was involved in planning, paying for, or executing, the attack.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  214. ChuckOrloski says:
    April 18, 2018 at 9:25 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @L.K
    You are a disinformation agent, Eric.

    Always trying to deflect attention from Israel and Zionism! Pathetic!
    Always picking a soft target to carry out your diversion tactics, blame the Saudis!

    You even had the audacity to write the ridiculous piece '9/11: Israel Didn’t Do It; The Plan Was Co-Led by U.S. & Saud Governments'!!!

    Yes, Eric, Israel did do it.
    http://bollyn.com/solving-9-11-the-book/
    US Marine Corps veteran, Vietnam veteran, graduate of the US Army War College & a Director of Studies at the US Army War College for over 5 years, Dr. Alan Sabrosky, says that after studying the facts surrounding 9/11 he is 100% certain that ISRAEL DID IT.
    Listen to what he says:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jwieqSNpnM

    Obviously the bloody Saudis - and Qatar too, particularly in the first years of the Syrian war - have been picking up most of the bill...

    None of them, even combined, have anything close to the organic influence within the ZUS, that the Zio network possesses ,in order to distort US foreign policy in the region.
    You are a disgrace and not worth half of a Giraldi's toenail.

    L.K. reminded everybody & wrote: “Dr. Alan Sabrosky, says that after studying the facts surrounding 9/11 he is 100% certain that ISRAEL DID IT.”

    Hi L.K.,

    Must get free from that freak CalDre and I want to ask you something that corresponds with Alan Sabrosky’s knowledge, above.

    Regarding who really did 9/11, many are the greatest perceived enemies of the ZUS.
    I will name a trio:

    Vladimir Putin, Basher al Assad, and President Rouhani.

    Deliberately, I left out Xi Xinping and Kim Il Jong because it now appears both China and N. Korea can do business with Zionist Planetarchis Trump and outlaw sidekick Mike Pompeo.

    Of course you’re under no obligation to reply, L.K., but it’s bugging the shit out of me as to determining the reason why the ZUS’s greatest “Enemies” stay silent as to who really did 9/11. Do you have an opinion(s)?

    I’ll add another volatile question & then call it a “dark night” of a searching soul:

    At high levels of even “Rogue / Evil-undemocratic governments,” is it an instant death sentence and an assured execution if one prominent goes in the truthful direction of Alan Sabrosky and Christopher Bollyn who have survived to date?

    Thanks, L.K. No reply will be understandable, ’cause all we have is reasoned conjecture.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  215. ChuckOrloski says:
    April 18, 2018 at 9:44 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Hi L.K.,

    Hit “post comment” trigger hastily, and found that I left out the vital word “knowing” & below is the proper sentence:

    “Regarding KNOWING who really did 9/11, many are the greatest perceived enemies of the ZUS.”

    Pardon me, L.K.? Aw shucks, Scooter Libby and Marc Rich got one!

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  216. Twodees Partain says:
    April 18, 2018 at 9:48 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @CalDre
    A number of things that could be said about that, but no, I'm not sure of that. How do you measure that? If you look at deficit spending by the US government, it wasn't that high at the time - see https://www.usgovernmentspending.com/federal_deficit_percent_gdp .

    Also the US government printed a lot of money during the Vietnam War, which is what led Nixon to take the US off the gold standard and later to the high inflation during the Carter years. Wat the Vietnam war a conspiracy to force the US off the gold standard? Seems there are easier ways to do that, particularly if you are as all-powerful as people here make the "international bankers" out to be.

    Can you please detail how you think the international bankers benefited from the Vietnam War, and how they would have benefited less if instead of on war the money was spent on, say, healthcare or poverty elimination?

    Second, you seem to assume all international bankers are Jews. But first and foremost, the Rothschilds in my opinion are both - Blue Bloods who joined the Tribe (this is the perennial question, is it not - did the Blue Bloods gain control of the Tribe via the Rothschilds, or did the Tribe gain control over the Freemasons)? But then there are many international bankers who are not Jews. As I mentioned in another post, the Bank of England is controlled directly by the Windsors. Then we have large banking dynasties in the Carnegies, Mellons, Rockefellers and Morgans, all of whom are Blue Bloods or closely related. There are of course also Jewish dynasties, but they are hardly exclusive.

    So can you prove that international bankers are Jews?

    “but no, I’m not sure of that. ”

    Then you’re just being willfully obtuse.

    “So can you prove that international bankers are Jews?”

    I think you’re confusing me with another commenter who was making you look like you are jacking off and tapdancing at the same time. I asked you one little question, and you weaseled your way out of giving a straight answer.

    As you were, Major.

    • Replies: @CalDre
    Then you’re just being willfully obtuse.

     

    No, you're willfully an ignorant arsehole. You see? Two can play that game (and clearly I'm the winner!)

    I think you’re confusing me with another commenter who was making you look like you are jacking off and tapdancing at the same time.
     
    You mean the Racist Redneck Idiot Contingent that has nothing better to do with their life than sit on Unz and selectively attack Jews and occasionally Blacks and absolve every White (except the ones controlled by Jews or Blacks) from what is wrong in this world? Oh, that hurts so much!

    Once again you have proved you are simply a foul-mouthed ignorant arsehole. Not a single worthy comment to make, just hate-spewing and insults. Can you do anything else, or are you a 2-trick pony, along with the rest of your Racist Redneck Idiot Squad?

    you weaseled your way out of giving a straight answer
     
    I didn't weasle out of anything, you ignorant porcine snake chimera, what I did was say I don't know the answer as it would be extremely complex to determine that, you'd have to undo the Vietnam War and see how international bankers would have fared without it to see if they benefited or not.

    Of course a simple snake like you has no problems coming up with an answer because intelligent conclusions are not in your repertoire. You just make mind-numbingly stupid conclusions based on your Racist Redneck Squad Idiot assumptions.

    So go f* yourself you worthless speck of dust on the sweat of the balls of a dead hyena.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  217. CalDre says:
    April 18, 2018 at 9:52 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Rurik

    UK and France are Blue Blood countries. And, unlike US, they don’t have Jews running everything.
     
    wow

    dumb as a box of rocks

    As usual, you have nothing positive to contribute, except to display your banal stupidity.

    We all know who owns all the major media in the US. What about UK and France? I’ll do UK for you, you can follow up with France:

    * BBC – the Qunt.
    * The Sun/The Times/The Sunday Times – Murdoch
    * The Guardian and related: owned by Scott Trust Limited, current Chair Scott Alex Graham
    * The Daily Mail: Chair and controlling shareholder, Jonathan Harmsworth, 4th Viscount Rothermere
    * The Telegraph / Sunday Telegraph: Press Holdings, owned by David and Frederick Barclay, Scots
    * Sky Plc (huge not just in UK but in EU): 21st Century Fox (not 20th Century Fox), a News Corp. (Murdoch) spin-off. Run by the Murdoch sons

    So, where is all this Jewish control in UK, hmmmm? Dumb as a box of rocks, are ya? Yes, I believe it.

    • Replies: @Rurik

    So, where is all this Jewish control in UK, hmmmm?
     
    look, if you're too stupid to see what's in front of everyone's face, and that OBVIOUSLY England has been controlled by Zionist Jews going back at least to their war on S. Africa- to steal their diamonds and gold on behalf of Rothschild assets De Beers and Oppenheimer.

    on whose behalf do you think England declared war on Germany, fool?

    on whose behalf is England committing ethnic suicide, shithead?

    I feel a little bad for your typical box of rocks having slandered them by comparison
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  218. Eric Zuesse says:
    April 18, 2018 at 10:08 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @jacques sheete

    I web-searched the quotation that you supplied attributed to Weizmann,

     

    I believe Weizmann was attributing it to Churchill.

    If Weizman had actually said any such thing, I’d want to know a less-untrustworthy source for it than that, but I went with what you supplied, and it turns out to be the only source (at least that’s online) for the alleged-by-Reed ‘quotation’.
     
    I do commend you for making the effort to double check the source, but I would like to know what you would consider a trustworthy one. If you familiarize yourself with Reed's work, and if you are honest, you'll find that he is about as impeccable source as anyone's likely to find. What, exactly, are the reasons for smearing the man with the threadbare canards of "holocaust denier" and "follower" of Gregor Strasser?

    Please be sure to supply credible references, and do try to avoid the use of silly calumnies such as those I noted immediately above.

    BTW and FYI, I know of no trustworthy sources for the standard holocaust narrative. What have you to say about that alleged event? Any credible sources?

    Note: I may be a low IQ, dumb, ignorant goy, but ya can't fool me all the time. :)

    Please note that I opened:

    “I web-searched the quotation that you supplied attributed to Weizmann, ‘When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you’ and unfortunately the only places on the Web where it appears, it’s being quoted from Douglas Reed (as you just did)”

    Don’t you think that if Churchill (or even Weizmann) actually wrote that down such that Reed found it in some book (he claimed to have done his research in the N.Y. Public Library, not in some particular specialized archive on the Holocaust), then Reed’s ‘quotation’ of it wouldn’t be the only one that’s on the Web?

    Regarding proof that the Holocaust happened, there is so much, it’s hard to know what I should cite, for you. Perhaps the best introduction, for a person who has been suckered by the deniers, is the movie “Denial” described here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Denial_(2016_film)

    That’s an accurate re-enactment of the trial-case. Maybe there’s a better single introduction to un-sucker a sucker about this, but I can’t think of one, offhand. I hope that you will see that movie, which downloads from Netflix, because it’s about the trial that unmasked the neo-Nazi ‘historian’ David Irving, who was taken far more seriously than Douglas Reed was, regarding the Holocaust. Irving’s entire career was focused on it.

    • LOL: SolontoCroesus
    • Replies: @Mike P
    The Irving / Lipstadt case is completely irrelevant to main question (and a Hollywood movie based on the account of one side is about as likely to fairly present the other side's case as CNN is to run an interview with Assad ...).

    If you want to really understand what went down or not, without being confused and distracted by conflicting witness testimony, just stick to to the physical evidence. It's out there, aplenty, and it renders decisive answers to questions such as: were the alleged gas chambers actually used as such, is the use of Diesel exhaust fumes a viable method for quick execution, how many bodies could maximally have been incinerated at Auschwitz, etc. The best, most up-to-date treatment can be found in the books by Germar Rudolf, several of which are available online. Rudolf, a credentialed chemist and meticulous researcher, spent several years in prison for daring to lay out this evidence and to draw the logical conclusions from it.

    Or you can just go watch another tearjerker Hollywood movie. It's up to you, really.
    , @Erebus
    I'll second S2C's "LOL".

    I'll also say that I'm more than a little surprised to hear an apparently professional investigative historian go on the record saying:

    Regarding proof that the Holocaust happened, there is so much, it’s hard to know what I should cite, for you.
     
    ... and then going on to cite an infotainment account of a kangaroo defamation "trial".

    How about starting by citing one piece of documentary or forensic evidence? There should be, given the purported event's proximity in time and claimed scale, an overabundance of hard evidence. By citing a movie only tangentially concerned with it you've added, however incrementally, to the Deniers' case.

    Mr Zuesse, the challenge posed by Deniers to Holocaust-with-a-capital-"H" believers is to cite some documentary or forensic evidence. Of course, if by "Holocaust" you mean nothing more than that Jews suffered from the vicissitudes of war more or less in line with the sufferings of lesser folk, you've made the Deniers' case, and I suggest dropping the capital "H" and opting for believing in a "holocaust-of-the-ordinary-sort".
    , @Twodees Partain
    Way to go, Eric. That's irrefutable proof, of course, a film which is classified as "historical drama", which also means that it is fiction. I can prove with just as much credibility that a man can fly:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Superman_(1978_film)
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  219. Realist says:
    April 18, 2018 at 10:18 pm GMT
    @CalDre
    Hmmm? Sorry, maybe you are referring to another thread, but I don't even see a reply of Jacques to you, much less an attack. Your "IQ envy" and "shit" came ... well ... out of the blue. What am I missing?

    Truth be told I find jacques consistently to be a gentleman, and to succeed in biting his tongue in circumstances where I wouldn't. :)

    Hmmm? Sorry, maybe you are referring to another thread, but I don’t even see a reply of Jacques to you, much less an attack. Your “IQ envy” and “shit” came … well … out of the blue. What am I missing?

    Who the hell are you his mother? Educate yourself.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Twodees Partain
    What you're doing is stalking jacques from one thread to another in order to troll him. That kind of trolling is disruptive, and can devolve into pointless argument. People get the ban hammer for that on some sites.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  220. Art says:
    April 18, 2018 at 10:26 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @CalDre

    The nice US Jews are enablers of evil. They are being used by the Big Jews.
     
    I can say the same thing about "nice US Whites are enables of evil. They are being used by the Big Whites."

    It can be said of any group, really. Don't Russians support the Russian government? And didn't they support Stalin's takeover of Eastern Europe and his other crimes? Don't the Chinese support Mao? Etc. etc.

    True story – there are many good Jews in America – they are following Western culture – not Jew culture.
     
    Western culture is filled with massive oppression, imperialism, wars, etc. Have a look at an incomplete list of European wars. Whites don't need Jews to f*ck each other, and other groups, over, they can handle it all on their own.

    It's worth pointing out those who are in power and driving the boat in the wrong direction, but there are many factors at play. I see plenty of Whites cheering on the war against Syria. Are Macro, Haley, B. Johnson, T. May, etc. all Jews?

    No, but you want to pick out one group and place all the blame on them.

    After a while it's easy to see where the anti-Semitism accusation comes out. It seems many here are more interested in blaming one (small) group, than blaming all those responsible.

    True story – there are many good Jews in America – they are following Western culture – not Jew culture.

    Western culture is filled with massive oppression, imperialism, wars, etc.

    There are yesterday’s wrongs and todays wrongs. There is no doubt that the military industrial complex has great political power in America. Jews dominate that power. Today the MIC dances to the Jew fiddle.

    America is not its MIC and bureaucracy – America is the idealism given to us by our forefathers. Imperfect as they are, those ideals have borne fruit. Sadly, the ideals of “We the People” as a governing principle are now lost. Today we are million miles away from Washington, Jefferson, Adams, and Paine. Today Jews control our political process.

    Today, America’s Big Jews and Little Jews bear responsibility for this sad situation – end of story.

    Think Peace — Do No Harm — Maintain Hope — Art

    • Replies: @CalDre

    Today, America’s Big Jews and Little Jews bear responsibility for this sad situation – end of story.
     
    That is simply ignorant and racist. Most of the Senate is not Jews, the President is not a Jew, the Secretary of Defense is not a Jew, and the vast majority of general aren't Jews. Yet they are all going along with this "bomb Syria" thing, with a few exceptions - one of them being Bernie Sanders, a Jew.

    Jews are a powerful voice but they are, by and large, not in the decision-making seat. Why do you absolve Trump, Haley, Pence, Bolton, etc.? Maybe they are "brainwashed" by the Jews? Well maybe the Jews are "brainwashed" too?

    I don't see how you get to selectively blame one group and absolve others except via ignorant, counterproductive and stupid racism.

    By the way, Jerry Brown is a huge advocate of open borders and a primary contributor to it. Is he a Jew too?

    It's fair and honorable to point out the Jewish role in these affairs, but it is just as unfair and dishonorable to not only ignore, but try to bury, the non-Jewish role in these affairs.

    I agree with "think peace" - but the non-Jews Trump, Pence, Ryan, Haley, Pompeo, etc. are anything but peaceful. I don't see any Jewish guns to their head, so they are 100% responsible for their own actions. Why do you excuse them? Hmmm?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  221. Realist says:
    April 18, 2018 at 10:31 pm GMT
    @jacques sheete

    Who the hell are you the King??? You attacked me. Now you can’t take it
     
    To the contrary, I actually enjoy sparring, and I already explained that I found you amusing, but this is not the place to do it nor do you appear to have the requisite wit.

    Sorry.

    I do not intend to waste anyone's time further dealing with your juvenile snark, so you'll just have to go play with yourself.

    :)

    I do not intend to waste anyone’s time further dealing with your juvenile snark, so you’ll just have to go play with yourself.

    Right you’re going to waste their time with your brainless snark

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  222. jacques sheete says:
    April 18, 2018 at 10:35 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Eric Zuesse
    I web-searched the quotation that you supplied attributed to Weizmann, "When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you” and unfortunately the only places on the Web where it appears, it’s being quoted from Douglas Reed (as you just did), who, according to
    https://books.google.com/books?id=wBci-WKsAMAC&pg=PA16#v=onepage&q&f=false
    was a Holocaust-denier who was a follower of Gregor Strasser, who was an early follower of Hitler but Hitler’s SS killed during the “night of the long knives.”

    If Weizman had actually said any such thing, I’d want to know a less-untrustworthy source for it than that, but I went with what you supplied, and it turns out to be the only source (at least that’s online) for the alleged-by-Reed ‘quotation'.

    If Weizman had actually said any such thing, I’d want to know a less-untrustworthy source for it than that, but I went with what you supplied, and it turns out to be the only source (at least that’s online) for the alleged-by-Reed ‘quotation’.

    Baloney. Made with pork even.

    It took me all of 2 minutes or less to find this, online, from The Jewish Telegraph Agency.

    Weizmann recalled that Mr. Churchill “wished me luck on my trip to America” and quoted Mr. Churchill as saying:

    “I am glad you are going, and I am sure you will find a great deal of work to do there,” Then, without prompting by Dr. Weizmann, Mr. Churchill continued: “I want you to know that I have a plan, which of course can only be carried into effect when the war is over. I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East–the boss of bosses–provided he settles with you. It will be up to you to get the best possible conditions; Of course we shall help you. Keep this confidential, but you might talk it over with Roosevelt when you get to America, There’s nothing he and I cannot do if we set our minds on it.”

    https://www.jta.org/1964/05/20/archive/weizmanns-autobiography-shows-he-never-offered-bribe-to-ibn-saud

    Thank you once again for unwittingly showing your true colors. You high IQ smart guys need to get up a little earlier in the AM to deal effectively with a low IQ dimwit such as myself.

    Pardon me if you detect me ignoring your smearing dissembling garbage in the future.

    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Jacques Sheete wrote to the mad doctor Zeuss: "Pardon me if you detect me ignoring your smearing dissembling garbage in the future."

    Flush him down the toilet, Jacques.

    Am confused and I make a point and have a question.

    PreZident Trump seems to be doing everything awful that Sheldon Adelson, who helped put him office, expected him to do.

    Except for maybe Fox News & the Rush Limbaugh show, why is The Donald getting hammered so bad by his own lovers, the Jewish Corporate Media?

    Thank you.
    , @Eric Zuesse
    "I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East–the boss of bosses–provided he settles with you.” produces:
    https://www.jta.org/1964/05/20/archive/weizmanns-autobiography-shows-he-never-offered-bribe-to-ibn-saud
    and
    https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/50095570/

    "When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you” produces:
    http://www.anthonyflood.com/reedarmingzion.htm
    https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2015/08/17/londons-saudi-assassins/
    https://thephilsopherprophetoftheedenprotocols.wordpress.com/2017/12/12/notes-for-future-legal-investigations-and-legal-actions-regarding-racial-vilification-incitement-and-hate-speech/
    http://antimatrix.org/Convert/search.php?q=war&start=20&cat=All&area=NWO&col=Books

    The latter is all based on Reed.

    Thanks for having brought to my attention the first of those, especially the JTS one.

    However, though the 1964 JTA news-report constitutes convincing evidence that Churshill said this, I don't see that it at all suggests, and it certainly doesn't prove, that Israel is the reason, certainly not that it's the main reason, either for 9/11 or for America's invasions of Iraq 2003, Libya 2011, Syria 2011-, etc., which Giraldi is promoting here.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  223. Eric Zuesse says:
    April 18, 2018 at 10:41 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete

    That provides no evidence that Israel did 9/11, but only allegations that they did.
     
    Dear Sir, while I'm happy, for several reasons, to see you making those kinds of statements here, I must ask whether you really think you're going to get ideas like that to fly with the competent components of the participants of this forum.

    Good luck, and please do keep trying.

    Building 7 shows controlled demolition, and Larry Silverstein had to have been involved in that, but this doesn’t necessarily indicate that Mossad did it, nor financed it. Silverstein was a beneficiary of the attack and had planned for it, but this does not prove that Israel was involved in planning, paying for, or executing, the attack.

    • Replies: @NoseytheDuke
    Sir, You are shredding your own credibility here. The more anyone looks into the lead up to 9/11 and the events following, the more one has to conclude that Israel was behind it. Sure, there were others who played minor roles but you can only see things as you say you do by selectively excluding certain incriminating facts because taken all together, Israel did it.

    A cursory understanding of physics reveals the truth of the statement in that short video clip that if one building was wired for demolition, all three were. This was a large, costly and sophisticated undertaking so who had access? Who supervised the security of the buildings? How many of the names one comes across suddenly abandoned homes and businesses and returned to Israel after the event? Who was able to quash earlier, more accurate reports and organise the media chorus of the fake narrative in time for the evening news broadcasts? The list is long indeed, I have listed but a small fraction of indicators that Israel did indeed do it.

    I look forward to your response.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  224. Rurik says:
    April 18, 2018 at 10:44 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @CalDre
    As usual, you have nothing positive to contribute, except to display your banal stupidity.

    We all know who owns all the major media in the US. What about UK and France? I'll do UK for you, you can follow up with France:

    * BBC - the Qunt.
    * The Sun/The Times/The Sunday Times - Murdoch
    * The Guardian and related: owned by Scott Trust Limited, current Chair Scott Alex Graham
    * The Daily Mail: Chair and controlling shareholder, Jonathan Harmsworth, 4th Viscount Rothermere
    * The Telegraph / Sunday Telegraph: Press Holdings, owned by David and Frederick Barclay, Scots
    * Sky Plc (huge not just in UK but in EU): 21st Century Fox (not 20th Century Fox), a News Corp. (Murdoch) spin-off. Run by the Murdoch sons

    So, where is all this Jewish control in UK, hmmmm? Dumb as a box of rocks, are ya? Yes, I believe it.

    So, where is all this Jewish control in UK, hmmmm?

    look, if you’re too stupid to see what’s in front of everyone’s face, and that OBVIOUSLY England has been controlled by Zionist Jews going back at least to their war on S. Africa- to steal their diamonds and gold on behalf of Rothschild assets De Beers and Oppenheimer.

    on whose behalf do you think England declared war on Germany, fool?

    on whose behalf is England committing ethnic suicide, shithead?

    I feel a little bad for your typical box of rocks having slandered them by comparison

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  225. Realist says:
    April 18, 2018 at 10:44 pm GMT
    @jacques sheete

    I web-searched the quotation that you supplied attributed to Weizmann,

     

    I believe Weizmann was attributing it to Churchill.

    If Weizman had actually said any such thing, I’d want to know a less-untrustworthy source for it than that, but I went with what you supplied, and it turns out to be the only source (at least that’s online) for the alleged-by-Reed ‘quotation’.
     
    I do commend you for making the effort to double check the source, but I would like to know what you would consider a trustworthy one. If you familiarize yourself with Reed's work, and if you are honest, you'll find that he is about as impeccable source as anyone's likely to find. What, exactly, are the reasons for smearing the man with the threadbare canards of "holocaust denier" and "follower" of Gregor Strasser?

    Please be sure to supply credible references, and do try to avoid the use of silly calumnies such as those I noted immediately above.

    BTW and FYI, I know of no trustworthy sources for the standard holocaust narrative. What have you to say about that alleged event? Any credible sources?

    Note: I may be a low IQ, dumb, ignorant goy, but ya can't fool me all the time. :)

    Note: I may be a low IQ, dumb, ignorant goy, but ya can’t fool me all the time.

    You’re all that and more.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  226. CalDre says:
    April 18, 2018 at 10:46 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Art


    True story – there are many good Jews in America – they are following Western culture – not Jew culture.

     
    Western culture is filled with massive oppression, imperialism, wars, etc.
     
    There are yesterday’s wrongs and todays wrongs. There is no doubt that the military industrial complex has great political power in America. Jews dominate that power. Today the MIC dances to the Jew fiddle.

    America is not its MIC and bureaucracy – America is the idealism given to us by our forefathers. Imperfect as they are, those ideals have borne fruit. Sadly, the ideals of “We the People” as a governing principle are now lost. Today we are million miles away from Washington, Jefferson, Adams, and Paine. Today Jews control our political process.

    Today, America’s Big Jews and Little Jews bear responsibility for this sad situation – end of story.

    Think Peace --- Do No Harm --- Maintain Hope --- Art

    Today, America’s Big Jews and Little Jews bear responsibility for this sad situation – end of story.

    That is simply ignorant and racist. Most of the Senate is not Jews, the President is not a Jew, the Secretary of Defense is not a Jew, and the vast majority of general aren’t Jews. Yet they are all going along with this “bomb Syria” thing, with a few exceptions – one of them being Bernie Sanders, a Jew.

    Jews are a powerful voice but they are, by and large, not in the decision-making seat. Why do you absolve Trump, Haley, Pence, Bolton, etc.? Maybe they are “brainwashed” by the Jews? Well maybe the Jews are “brainwashed” too?

    I don’t see how you get to selectively blame one group and absolve others except via ignorant, counterproductive and stupid racism.

    By the way, Jerry Brown is a huge advocate of open borders and a primary contributor to it. Is he a Jew too?

    It’s fair and honorable to point out the Jewish role in these affairs, but it is just as unfair and dishonorable to not only ignore, but try to bury, the non-Jewish role in these affairs.

    I agree with “think peace” – but the non-Jews Trump, Pence, Ryan, Haley, Pompeo, etc. are anything but peaceful. I don’t see any Jewish guns to their head, so they are 100% responsible for their own actions. Why do you excuse them? Hmmm?

    Read More
    • Troll: L.K
    • Replies: @Art

    I agree with “think peace” – but the non-Jews Trump, Pence, Ryan, Haley, Pompeo, etc. are anything but peaceful. I don’t see any Jewish guns to their head, so they are 100% responsible for their own actions. Why do you excuse them? Hmmm?

     

    I do not excuse them – I call them knowing traitors to America.

    You are a Britain – perhaps you do not understand the level of political control that Jew money has over America - foreign, domestic, and cultural.

    Throughout history, the level of control Jew bankers have had over the UK and Europe is astounding.

    You need to get honest. If you keep this sob story going – we must assume that you are a Jew – doing what Jews do best – crying victim and assassinating folk's character.

    Think Peace --- Art
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  227. CalDre says:
    April 18, 2018 at 10:54 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Twodees Partain
    "but no, I’m not sure of that. "

    Then you're just being willfully obtuse.

    "So can you prove that international bankers are Jews?"

    I think you're confusing me with another commenter who was making you look like you are jacking off and tapdancing at the same time. I asked you one little question, and you weaseled your way out of giving a straight answer.

    As you were, Major.

    Then you’re just being willfully obtuse.

    No, you’re willfully an ignorant arsehole. You see? Two can play that game (and clearly I’m the winner!)

    I think you’re confusing me with another commenter who was making you look like you are jacking off and tapdancing at the same time.

    You mean the Racist Redneck Idiot Contingent that has nothing better to do with their life than sit on Unz and selectively attack Jews and occasionally Blacks and absolve every White (except the ones controlled by Jews or Blacks) from what is wrong in this world? Oh, that hurts so much!

    Once again you have proved you are simply a foul-mouthed ignorant arsehole. Not a single worthy comment to make, just hate-spewing and insults. Can you do anything else, or are you a 2-trick pony, along with the rest of your Racist Redneck Idiot Squad?

    you weaseled your way out of giving a straight answer

    I didn’t weasle out of anything, you ignorant porcine snake chimera, what I did was say I don’t know the answer as it would be extremely complex to determine that, you’d have to undo the Vietnam War and see how international bankers would have fared without it to see if they benefited or not.

    Of course a simple snake like you has no problems coming up with an answer because intelligent conclusions are not in your repertoire. You just make mind-numbingly stupid conclusions based on your Racist Redneck Squad Idiot assumptions.

    So go f* yourself you worthless speck of dust on the sweat of the balls of a dead hyena.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  228. ChuckOrloski says:
    April 18, 2018 at 11:18 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete

    If Weizman had actually said any such thing, I’d want to know a less-untrustworthy source for it than that, but I went with what you supplied, and it turns out to be the only source (at least that’s online) for the alleged-by-Reed ‘quotation’.
     
    Baloney. Made with pork even.

    It took me all of 2 minutes or less to find this, online, from The Jewish Telegraph Agency.


    Weizmann recalled that Mr. Churchill “wished me luck on my trip to America” and quoted Mr. Churchill as saying:

    “I am glad you are going, and I am sure you will find a great deal of work to do there,” Then, without prompting by Dr. Weizmann, Mr. Churchill continued: “I want you to know that I have a plan, which of course can only be carried into effect when the war is over. I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East–the boss of bosses–provided he settles with you. It will be up to you to get the best possible conditions; Of course we shall help you. Keep this confidential, but you might talk it over with Roosevelt when you get to America, There’s nothing he and I cannot do if we set our minds on it.”

    https://www.jta.org/1964/05/20/archive/weizmanns-autobiography-shows-he-never-offered-bribe-to-ibn-saud
     

    Thank you once again for unwittingly showing your true colors. You high IQ smart guys need to get up a little earlier in the AM to deal effectively with a low IQ dimwit such as myself.

    Pardon me if you detect me ignoring your smearing dissembling garbage in the future.

    Jacques Sheete wrote to the mad doctor Zeuss: “Pardon me if you detect me ignoring your smearing dissembling garbage in the future.”

    Flush him down the toilet, Jacques.

    Am confused and I make a point and have a question.

    PreZident Trump seems to be doing everything awful that Sheldon Adelson, who helped put him office, expected him to do.

    Except for maybe Fox News & the Rush Limbaugh show, why is The Donald getting hammered so bad by his own lovers, the Jewish Corporate Media?

    Thank you.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    Except for maybe Fox News & the Rush Limbaugh show, why is The Donald getting hammered so bad by his own lovers, the Jewish Corporate Media?
     
    Danged if I know. I do suspect that sensationalism boosts viewing time and it could be a distraction from the continued looting we 'Merkins have always been subject to, or it could be a good cop - bad cop routine, but I confess ignorance as well as boredom with all of that and besides my dumb goy mind is unable to process it any further.

    As for Farce News and the druggie Lush Rimbaugh, I have never allowed a TV in my house and I consider the CINO druggie an ignorant, absolute moron, so I cannot say. It's all garbage.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  229. Eric Zuesse says:
    April 18, 2018 at 11:45 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @jacques sheete

    If Weizman had actually said any such thing, I’d want to know a less-untrustworthy source for it than that, but I went with what you supplied, and it turns out to be the only source (at least that’s online) for the alleged-by-Reed ‘quotation’.
     
    Baloney. Made with pork even.

    It took me all of 2 minutes or less to find this, online, from The Jewish Telegraph Agency.


    Weizmann recalled that Mr. Churchill “wished me luck on my trip to America” and quoted Mr. Churchill as saying:

    “I am glad you are going, and I am sure you will find a great deal of work to do there,” Then, without prompting by Dr. Weizmann, Mr. Churchill continued: “I want you to know that I have a plan, which of course can only be carried into effect when the war is over. I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East–the boss of bosses–provided he settles with you. It will be up to you to get the best possible conditions; Of course we shall help you. Keep this confidential, but you might talk it over with Roosevelt when you get to America, There’s nothing he and I cannot do if we set our minds on it.”

    https://www.jta.org/1964/05/20/archive/weizmanns-autobiography-shows-he-never-offered-bribe-to-ibn-saud
     

    Thank you once again for unwittingly showing your true colors. You high IQ smart guys need to get up a little earlier in the AM to deal effectively with a low IQ dimwit such as myself.

    Pardon me if you detect me ignoring your smearing dissembling garbage in the future.

    “I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East–the boss of bosses–provided he settles with you.” produces:

    https://www.jta.org/1964/05/20/archive/weizmanns-autobiography-shows-he-never-offered-bribe-to-ibn-saud

    and

    https://www.newspapers.com/newspage/50095570/

    “When the war is over, I would like to see Ibn Saud made lord of the Middle East, the boss of the bosses, provided he settles with you” produces:

    http://www.anthonyflood.com/reedarmingzion.htm

    https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2015/08/17/londons-saudi-assassins/

    https://thephilsopherprophetoftheedenprotocols.wordpress.com/2017/12/12/notes-for-future-legal-investigations-and-legal-actions-regarding-racial-vilification-incitement-and-hate-speech/

    http://antimatrix.org/Convert/search.php?q=war&start=20&cat=All&area=NWO&col=Books

    The latter is all based on Reed.

    Thanks for having brought to my attention the first of those, especially the JTS one.

    However, though the 1964 JTA news-report constitutes convincing evidence that Churshill said this, I don’t see that it at all suggests, and it certainly doesn’t prove, that Israel is the reason, certainly not that it’s the main reason, either for 9/11 or for America’s invasions of Iraq 2003, Libya 2011, Syria 2011-, etc., which Giraldi is promoting here.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    I don’t see that it at all suggests, and it certainly doesn’t prove, that Israel is the reason, certainly not that it’s the main reason, either for 9/11 or for America’s invasions of Iraq 2003, Libya 2011, Syria 2011-, etc., which Giraldi is promoting here.
     
    I don't believe I suggested that it suggested any such thing.

    What Giraldi is suggesting is what one gets when one asks, "cui bono?"

    Zionism is the problem, and the Israel project has been bad for the majority of the world's people, decent Jews included. It's a self evident claim and needs no further proof.

    Now, why did you choose to smear Reed as an "anti-Semite" and a holocaust "denier?" If you cannot prove either claim, don't expect me to take you seriously or engage you further.
    , @Robjil
    The Old testament went into the towers and not the Koran. The evidence is all over the place. 1991 invasion of Iraq ended on Purim, 2003 invasion of Iraq began on Purim, and 2011 invasion of Libya began on Purim. Putin gave his warning to the west on Purim 2018. He knows that the west ruled by Old testy crazies. The Old testy crazies celebrated anyway by doing a false flag in Syria on the last and eighth day of Passover. Syria is one of the seven nations to destroy for the 911 false flag. Where does the idea of destroying seven nations for the 911 false flag come from? The Old testy oh course - Deut. 7:1-2 - Destroy seven nations for Yahweh and Israel. Who the heck are we destroying these seven nations for now? Wesley Clark mentioned the seven - Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran. The Old testy crazies desperately want to destroy Syria for their Old testy 911 shopping list. Trump moved the US embassy to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Israel on 5/14/18. Is the Old testy crazies desperately trying to destroy Syria for the "big" birthday. Another passage the Old testy crazies like is Isaiah 17:1-2 - Damascus in ruins. Damascus has been ruins many times. Why must the US in the "Age of Aqaurius" do it again?

    Purim links:
    http://www.sweetliberty.org/issues/israel/purim.htm
    https://www.meaningfullife.com/connection-between-purim-and-gulf-war/
    http://www.cuttingedge.org/news/n1793.cfm
    https://rehmat1.com/2016/03/01/us-analyst-iraq-libya-and-syria-destroyed-for-israel/
    http://www.jpost.com/jerusalem/Seal-of-the-prophet-Isaiah-may-have-been-unearthed-in-Jerusalem-543366

    Damascus links:
    https://americanvision.org/9371/isaiah-17-damascus-bible-prophecy-has-been-fulfilled/
    https://richardedmondson.net/2015/01/28/netanyahu-congressional-address-to-coincide-with-jewish-purim-holiday/
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  230. Art says:
    April 18, 2018 at 11:59 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @CalDre

    Today, America’s Big Jews and Little Jews bear responsibility for this sad situation – end of story.
     
    That is simply ignorant and racist. Most of the Senate is not Jews, the President is not a Jew, the Secretary of Defense is not a Jew, and the vast majority of general aren't Jews. Yet they are all going along with this "bomb Syria" thing, with a few exceptions - one of them being Bernie Sanders, a Jew.

    Jews are a powerful voice but they are, by and large, not in the decision-making seat. Why do you absolve Trump, Haley, Pence, Bolton, etc.? Maybe they are "brainwashed" by the Jews? Well maybe the Jews are "brainwashed" too?

    I don't see how you get to selectively blame one group and absolve others except via ignorant, counterproductive and stupid racism.

    By the way, Jerry Brown is a huge advocate of open borders and a primary contributor to it. Is he a Jew too?

    It's fair and honorable to point out the Jewish role in these affairs, but it is just as unfair and dishonorable to not only ignore, but try to bury, the non-Jewish role in these affairs.

    I agree with "think peace" - but the non-Jews Trump, Pence, Ryan, Haley, Pompeo, etc. are anything but peaceful. I don't see any Jewish guns to their head, so they are 100% responsible for their own actions. Why do you excuse them? Hmmm?

    I agree with “think peace” – but the non-Jews Trump, Pence, Ryan, Haley, Pompeo, etc. are anything but peaceful. I don’t see any Jewish guns to their head, so they are 100% responsible for their own actions. Why do you excuse them? Hmmm?

    I do not excuse them – I call them knowing traitors to America.

    You are a Britain – perhaps you do not understand the level of political control that Jew money has over America – foreign, domestic, and cultural.

    Throughout history, the level of control Jew bankers have had over the UK and Europe is astounding.

    You need to get honest. If you keep this sob story going – we must assume that you are a Jew – doing what Jews do best – crying victim and assassinating folk’s character.

    Think Peace — Art

    • Replies: @CalDre

    Throughout history, the level of control Jew bankers have had over the UK and Europe is astounding.
     
    yes, that's a meme I keep hearing. But no proof of that. As if Jews were the only bankers in the world. And the powers of banks is limited in any case. Yes, I've heard the saying, give me control of a currency and I don't care who makes the laws, but, guess what: the lawmakers can take control of the currency. Federal Reserve Act can be appealed. Not to mention, the Federal Reserve members aren't all Jewish banks.

    Don't you have something more creative than repeating the same line over and over and over again, never proving it but thinking the repetition will yield success?

    You need to get honest. If you keep this sob story going – we must assume that you are a Jew – doing what Jews do best – crying victim and assassinating folk’s character.
     
    As if I care what you assume. You can assume the moon is made of cheese. Why not stick to the facts instead of coming up with some convoluted ad hominem attack, that somehow, if I were Jewish, what I said wouldn't matter, because Jews should what ... all be dead and shut up?

    This just highlights the intellectual poverty of the anti-Jew crusaders on Unz.com. You're all like this - full of accusations, short on any evidence, and long on insults against anyone who disagrees with your unsupported allegations. You're not unlike May and her Skripal accusations against Russia.

    Show some evidence! For crying out loud there is vastly more evidence Blue Bloods have power than Jews but all the anti-Jew Crusaders can to is attack the messenger, I have even presented evidence, and it's all just ad hominems in return. Really? Thtat's all you got? LOL. Pathetic.

    Assume I'm done responding to your ad hominem attacks. Provide some evidence or occupy some time doing something useful.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  231. Hillbob says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:20 am GMT
    @Hillbob
    No dog in this hunt , nor fully understand the issue: However , I am wondering how is it that ISIS never attacks Israel or vice versa? Are they the same(or are they on the same side only) Would someone elucidate my ignorance?

    Thanks NTD for putting me to my place. You are so right I do have a dog in the hunt. Let’s expose these murdering MFers

    • Replies: @NoseytheDuke
    Not putting you in your place, friend, merely trying to clear some of the BS that we are all subjected to so that we can be more understanding of the lies and threats that we jointly face. I don't know you but I wish you and yours well and trust you feel the same way about me and mine. Cheers.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  232. NoseytheDuke says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:29 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Eric Zuesse
    Building 7 shows controlled demolition, and Larry Silverstein had to have been involved in that, but this doesn't necessarily indicate that Mossad did it, nor financed it. Silverstein was a beneficiary of the attack and had planned for it, but this does not prove that Israel was involved in planning, paying for, or executing, the attack.

    Sir, You are shredding your own credibility here. The more anyone looks into the lead up to 9/11 and the events following, the more one has to conclude that Israel was behind it. Sure, there were others who played minor roles but you can only see things as you say you do by selectively excluding certain incriminating facts because taken all together, Israel did it.

    A cursory understanding of physics reveals the truth of the statement in that short video clip that if one building was wired for demolition, all three were. This was a large, costly and sophisticated undertaking so who had access? Who supervised the security of the buildings? How many of the names one comes across suddenly abandoned homes and businesses and returned to Israel after the event? Who was able to quash earlier, more accurate reports and organise the media chorus of the fake narrative in time for the evening news broadcasts? The list is long indeed, I have listed but a small fraction of indicators that Israel did indeed do it.

    I look forward to your response.

    • Replies: @Eric Zuesse
    According to Wikipedia's article on him, Larry Silverstein built 7 World Trade Center, then in January 2001 bought the entire WTC complex from the Port Authority of NY & NJ, then "After a protracted dispute with insurers over the amount of coverage available for rebuilding World Trade Center buildings 1, 2, 4 and 5, a series of court decisions determined that a maximum of $4.55 billion was payable and settlements were reached with the insurers in 2007.[21]" It says nothing about his receipt of funds from the collapse of #7, which was surely a controlled demolition that he ordered, so that he had to have known in advance and planned for the 9/11 attacks -- on the taller buildings, 1 & 2. But foreknowledge doesn't necessarily mean that he planned the 9/11 attacks, nor that he financed them -- far less that the Mossad did the attacks. If the 19 fanatical Sunnis who did 9/11 did it, and some people (such as here) think that Israel financed them, or ordered them, then people can believe anything, but mere foreknowledge doesn't necessarily mean causation. All of the actual evidence, thus far released, indicates that the Sauds, working with George W. Bush, planned the attacks, but that Bush demanded deniability and therefore instructed Condoleezza Rice not to let George Tenet in during the final days to tell him the details so that action to prevent it would be able to be taken. If you google just the three words (no quotation-marks) "zuesse sauds 9/11" you can see the articles, which link through to the base evidence, all of which implicates the Sauds, and none of which implicates Israel (though my linked article on Israel as the hypothesis does discuss and demolish 'evidence' that Israel did it).
    , @jacques sheete
    Zeusse is a 9/11 truth denier and a holocaust conspiracy theorist. Did you see what he did with my Reed quote? Tried a couple of the standard fallacies and tactics such as dismissing Reed as a credible source and calling him a holocaust denier.

    As far as credibility goes, the type doesn't realize that such things are red flags vis a vis any credibility they might aspire to. I do, however, encourage them to keep it up.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  233. ChuckOrloski says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:04 am GMT • 100 Words

    Just when I get excessively confused, a non-Jew, John Bolton, provides a heads-up as to the next criminal Big 3 Brother Western Zionist assault upon Syria.

    Written by Veterans Today, Jim Dean, please read the article, below?

    https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/04/18/bolton-leads-new-charge-for-arab-nato-occupation-force/

    God / Allah be with Hezbollah, soldiers who are committed to defeat Bolton’s satanic Zionist plan.

    Read More
    Bolton is Shabbos Goy. (Plus, he looks like an evil Captain Kangaroo.)
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  234. Beefcake the Mighty says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:19 am GMT
    @ChuckOrloski
    Just when I get excessively confused, a non-Jew, John Bolton, provides a heads-up as to the next criminal Big 3 Brother Western Zionist assault upon Syria.

    Written by Veterans Today, Jim Dean, please read the article, below?

    https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/04/18/bolton-leads-new-charge-for-arab-nato-occupation-force/

    God / Allah be with Hezbollah, soldiers who are committed to defeat Bolton's satanic Zionist plan.

    Bolton is Shabbos Goy. (Plus, he looks like an evil Captain Kangaroo.)

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  235. Eric Zuesse says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:24 am GMT • 300 Words
    @NoseytheDuke
    Sir, You are shredding your own credibility here. The more anyone looks into the lead up to 9/11 and the events following, the more one has to conclude that Israel was behind it. Sure, there were others who played minor roles but you can only see things as you say you do by selectively excluding certain incriminating facts because taken all together, Israel did it.

    A cursory understanding of physics reveals the truth of the statement in that short video clip that if one building was wired for demolition, all three were. This was a large, costly and sophisticated undertaking so who had access? Who supervised the security of the buildings? How many of the names one comes across suddenly abandoned homes and businesses and returned to Israel after the event? Who was able to quash earlier, more accurate reports and organise the media chorus of the fake narrative in time for the evening news broadcasts? The list is long indeed, I have listed but a small fraction of indicators that Israel did indeed do it.

    I look forward to your response.

    According to Wikipedia’s article on him, Larry Silverstein built 7 World Trade Center, then in January 2001 bought the entire WTC complex from the Port Authority of NY & NJ, then “After a protracted dispute with insurers over the amount of coverage available for rebuilding World Trade Center buildings 1, 2, 4 and 5, a series of court decisions determined that a maximum of $4.55 billion was payable and settlements were reached with the insurers in 2007.[21]” It says nothing about his receipt of funds from the collapse of #7, which was surely a controlled demolition that he ordered, so that he had to have known in advance and planned for the 9/11 attacks — on the taller buildings, 1 & 2. But foreknowledge doesn’t necessarily mean that he planned the 9/11 attacks, nor that he financed them — far less that the Mossad did the attacks. If the 19 fanatical Sunnis who did 9/11 did it, and some people (such as here) think that Israel financed them, or ordered them, then people can believe anything, but mere foreknowledge doesn’t necessarily mean causation. All of the actual evidence, thus far released, indicates that the Sauds, working with George W. Bush, planned the attacks, but that Bush demanded deniability and therefore instructed Condoleezza Rice not to let George Tenet in during the final days to tell him the details so that action to prevent it would be able to be taken. If you google just the three words (no quotation-marks) “zuesse sauds 9/11″ you can see the articles, which link through to the base evidence, all of which implicates the Sauds, and none of which implicates Israel (though my linked article on Israel as the hypothesis does discuss and demolish ‘evidence’ that Israel did it).

    • Replies: @bjondo
    Get serious.

    You are an agent to deceive.


    Bush demanded deniability
     
    Did you make this up while on the toilet or while keyboarding your UNZ BS?

    W was the one NOT in the loop. Too dumb to trust. The yehudi Saudis do what they are told.

    The evidence implicating the Sauds would consist of lies. Like the 'evidence' implicating Assad to chemical attacks if such even occur.

    Few Saudis and 9-11: Wolfowitz al Saud, Zelikow al Saud, Feith al Saud, Wurmsers al Saud, Libby al Saud, Zakheim al Saud, Chertoff al Saud. Just a very few.

    , @NoseytheDuke
    I did say that I was looking forward to your response and indeed, I can always use a good laugh so thanks for not disappointing me.

    Of course it's quite normal to pre-wire buildings for demolition while tenants still occupy them and no application for demolition has been made. That Lucky Larry was able to organise the various drills such as Vigilant Warrior to coincide with his "pulling" of WTC7 plus confounding NORAD, arranging for ATC tapes to be destroyed etc makes Larry one hell of a well connected guy or simply lucky. There's so much more.

    Your comments ensure that even more of your dwindling credibility has gone into the shredder and make you either a coincidence theorist or a willing participant in the treacherous destruction of America.

    Should I ever bother to read anything that you write in future it will be just to see what kind of shit-sandwich you are asking your readers to swallow that day.

    , @jacques sheete

    According to Wikipedia’s article on him...
     
    Now that's funny, especially since you demand impeccable sources for our claims. Thanks for leading off with that since I quit reading right there. You've conclusively proven that you are not one to be taken seriously.

    Wikipedia? ROFL.
    , @jacques sheete
    Did someone hijack the name???

    Wikipedia articles are more propaganda than they are historical accounts. And, often, their cited sources are misleading, or even false.

    Wikipedia As Propaganda Not History — MH17 As An Example
    By Eric Zuesse
    09 July, 2015
    Countercurrents.org

    https://www.countercurrents.org/zuesse090715.htm
     
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  236. Beefcake the Mighty says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:30 am GMT

    On a related note, this is really fucked up:

    https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=11720

    • Replies: @jacques sheete
    Yes, it is, and here's something else that qualifies...

    I noticed the front page of one of our local rags and saw that the headline was reporting the need for "holocaust 'education'" in de skoolz. No obvious mention of the real holocaust taking place in Palestine and elsewhere.

    Nothing surprises me any more.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/