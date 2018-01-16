What's Wrong with Liberal Jews?

Jerry Seinfeld, the Jewish American comedian, who was performing in Tel Aviv Israel at the Menora Mavtichim Arena at the end of December, recently made the news over his real live adventure at an anti-terrorism tourism camp. The so-called Counter Terror and Security Academy named Caliber 3 is a tourist training camp near the Efrat settlement south of Bethlehem, which means it is, appropriately enough, actually built on land stolen from the Palestinians. The camp’s website commemorated the Seinfeld visit by posting notice of the participation of “the legendary Jerry Seinfeld and his family,” plus photos, in a vignette that has since been removed.
The Caliber 3 website describes itself as “the leading counter terror and security training academy, run by active members of the IDF.” The day visit includes a “shooting adventure” involving a simulated suicide bombing in a Jerusalem marketplace as well as a terrorist knife attack. The package, which costs $115 per adult and $85 for children, includes sniper training and a demonstration of the use of attack dogs against a terrorist suspect.
The bad guys in the scenarios were inevitably the Palestinians, invariably described as “terrorists,” and the heroes were the Israeli army and police who were, of course, protecting innocent Jewish civilians. Jerry was photographed grinning and his entire entourage cheered and waved to demonstrate what a wonderful time they were having.
Now Jerry Seinfeld is not just a funny man, he is also a hard-core Hollywood-by-way-of-New York liberal and he may actually believe nonsense like Benjamin Netanyahu really wants peace or that a two-state solution for Israel-Palestine would work just fine, not recognizing that that ship has already sailed. Most of his peers in the heavily Jewish entertainment industry are also politically liberal, though they would likely choose to be called “progressive,” the preferred nomenclature since Ronald Reagan made liberal unfashionable.
Jerry is probably full of warm and fuzzy feelings about racial injustice, illegal immigrants and voting rights in America but he is either unaware or indifferent to the fact that a fundamentally racist Israel is preparing to expel or imprison forty-thousand African asylum seekers and that hundreds of thousands of Arabs who are under the life-and-death control of the Israeli security services have no rights whatsoever apart from being tried by military tribunals where the conviction rate is 99%. Nor is Jerry or any of his Hollywood friends likely to stage a benefit for 16 year old Ahed Tamimi, who is in prison in Israel facing a possible life in prison sentence for having slapped an Israeli soldier from a patrol that had invaded her family home in her West Bank village shortly after shooting her cousin in the head.
I have to believe that Jerry doesn’t obsess much over his Israeli hosts having stolen someone else’s land and killing them if they resist. But I also have to believe that if Jerry were to witness a training camp like C-3 in the United States where the shooting of black people or illegal Mexicans were simulated he would no doubt be both outraged and disgusted, even though somehow shooting simulated Arabs and grinning while doing so does not appear to bother him one bit.
Unfortunately, Jerry the Jewish liberal is not that unusual. American Jews, who are the key to the continuing blank check American support of Israel, balk at recognizing the evil that the self-defined Jewish state represents even though both opinion polls and voting patterns suggest strongly that they are predominantly reliably liberal regarding both social and political issues. Israel does, in fact, reject the values of most diaspora Jews while also contradicting the moral and ethical tradition of Judaism itself, which it claims to uphold. It is the antithesis of what many American Jews believe to be the right way to behave.
As a theocracy that acts like every other theocracy, including neighboring Saudi Arabia, Israel exists to promote the interests and well-being of its own co-ethnoreligionists, which means that the concerns of other religious groups or citizens are basically of no interest whatsoever. And Israel is not only a theocracy, it is also a prime model of a national security state where the military and police have a relatively free hand. In its interaction with the indigenous Arabs, Israel is a settler colonial state that regards the original inhabitants as inferior creatures only fit to be ethnically cleansed or, at best, to do menial work for their Jewish masters.
Israel has consequently been called an “apartheid state,” but some observers who actually experienced South African apartheid believe that what is practiced in Israel, where Palestinians are harassed at numerous military checkpoints and are routinely denied building and residency permits to force them to leave their homes, is far, far worse. “Liberal Zionist” Michelle Goldberg, writing recently in the New York Times, put it succinctly: “Supporters of Israel hate it when people use the word ‘apartheid’ to describe the country, but we don’t have another term for a political system in which one ethnic group rules over another, confining it to small islands of territory and denying it full political representation.”
Recently Israel has demonstrated its essential thuggishness by taking advantage of the Trump Jerusalem decision to legalize the expansion of its borders farther into the West Bank while also approving the building of more than 1,100 new houses. It has banned travel to Israel by representatives of twenty international organizations that have been critical of its behavior, including the Quaker American Friends Service Committee that saved many Jews during the Second World War as well as the largely Jewish Code Pink and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP).
And the predominantly liberal highly educated and assimilated American Jews who choose to hold their noses and look the other way when Israel misbehaves exact a price on every other American. Lockstep support for Israel costs billions in U.S. Treasury provided and tax-exempt dollars annually, but does even more damage in terms of bad foreign policy choices and loss of respect from other nations due to Washington’s constant protecting of the murderous and corrupt Netanyahu government, defending the indefensible in a client state which contributes absolutely nothing to the well-being of Americans.
And then there are the wars fought at least in part on behalf of Israel, supported enthusiastically by the U.S. media and political class. Most recently, the White House and Israel have entered into a secret arrangement to destabilize Iran, which does not threaten the United States. Such pointless interventionism by Washington in the Middle East derives from the corruption of American politics and politicians due to Jewish money, a process that is currently working its way through various legislatures in seeking to define any criticism of Israel as anti-Semitism while also driving the same, labeled “hate speech,” from the internet. At the local level, government job seekers and those applying for public grants must actually agree in writing in some states not to boycott Israel, incredibly imposing rules relating to a foreign government on American citizens.
The recent bad decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem came about mostly due to the millions of dollars that Israeli/American casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson pumped into the Trump election campaign. Adelson, who regrets having once served in the U.S. Army instead of that of Israel, once claimed that the Palestinians exist “to destroy Israel.” He has his Democratic Party counterpart in Hollywood’s Haim Saban, the principal donor to the Hillary Clinton campaign, who has claimed that he is a one issue guy and that issue is Israel.
Indeed, liberal Jews understand perfectly well, just as do most other observers, that the Israel story is a tale of follow the money, even if it is not considered polite to say so. The Jewish oligarch billionaires club – Adelson, Saban, Bernard Marcus, Paul Singer, Larry Ellison – who are to a man obsessed with protecting Israel, work together with major Jewish organizations to dominate the American political class through their largesse. Inevitably, they expect a quid pro quo and they almost always get what they want.
And then there are the venal bootlicking politicians who wallow in Israel-love for tribal reasons, my favorites being Senators Chuck Schumer and Ben Cardin. Schumer has designated himself the “shomer” or defender of Israel in the U.S. Senate, leading one to ask how is it possible that the voters in New York elect someone who says openly that he will protect the interests of another country rather than the United States? And how does such a reptile become Senate Minority Leader? More money assiduously applied to the Democratic National Committee, one suspects.
Allan Brownfeld of the American Council for Judaism describes the situation with considerable clarity. He says Judaism is a religion and Israel is a country. The two should never be confused and active or tacit support for the bad behavior by Israel actually damages the ethical basis of Judaism. American Jews are first and foremost Americans and that is where their loyalty should lie, not with a foreign country.
Gilad Atzmon has a somewhat different take on the dilemma confronting diaspora Jews who are somewhat befuddled, if not completely convinced, by the Israeli government claims that it represents all Jews worldwide. He writes “if Israel defines itself as the Jewish State and decorates its F-35s with Jewish symbols, we are entitled to ask who are the Jews, what is Judaism, what is Jewishness and how all these terms relate to each other! Evidently these questions terrify some Jewish ethnic activists.”
Some would argue that there is growing sentiment among liberal American Jews, particularly the younger ones, to dissociate from Israel and to condemn its behavior. To be sure this would appear to be true, and there are also numerous Jewish dominated “progressive” organizations that are highly critical of Israel’s current government. Many of them are astonishingly ineffective, suggesting that there is a certain ambivalence among the critics. This arises in part, I suspect, because they ultimately want to protect Israel as a Jewish state, only demanding that it somehow behave better and be nice to the Palestinians, but there is no likelihood that that will happen in the foreseeable future given the lack of any significant political party in Israel that would support such a development.
This process of rationalizing ultimately contradictory theses has been described as working from inside the Jewish bubble and is related to the politics of Jewish identity. Groups like Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) do not really see themselves as Americans speaking to other Americans about the impact of Israel on the United States. Instead, they identify as Jews addressing worldwide Jewry over the issue of how to support Jewish supremacy in Israel/Palestine as a sine qua non of Jewish identity while doing what is necessary to avoid unpleasant consequences. The effect of this ambivalence from inside is corrosive, leading some to believe that Jewish gatekeepers will successfully misdirect grassroots movements like Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) to make sure that they do no real damage to the Jewish state just as they have already hamstrung groups demanding an end to the Israeli occupation of the West Bank.
It has also been observed that Jewish liberals who oppose Israeli policies frequently have more pity for themselves than for the people under Netanyahu’s jackboot and their proposals frequently defer to Israeli interests. And sometimes there are personal interests at stake. Rebecca Vilkomerson of JVP, who was blacklisted by Israel and will be unable to travel there, is married to an Israeli Jonathan Lebowitsch, who is a Solution Architect at Checkpoint, a cybersecurity company with ties to the Israeli military. She is now for the first time living with a reality imposed by the Israeli government that is analogous to what many Palestinians have experienced since 1948, i.e. being unable to go back to the homes that their families have lived in for generations. And she is a Jew who has broken no law, dealing with a Jewish state that is proclaimed to be the “only democracy in the Middle East.”
Other groups like J-Street veer even further in the direction of compromise with Israeli interests, basically wanting a Jewish state that is less offensive to the international audience, with some kind of fantasy concordat with the Arabs that will make the issue of what kind of place Israel really is less visible. Some time ago, I attended a J Street sponsored talk by a retired Israeli general who was supposed to be of the “peace” party. His message: “Iran must be destroyed.”
I used to believe that educating the American public about what is really going on in the Middle East would bring about a change in policy. I don’t believe it any longer because Jews control the media and the message. As Peter Beinart puts it, “In part that’s because establishment Jewish discourse about Israel is, in large measure, American public discourse about Israel. Watch a discussion of Israel on American TV and what you’ll hear, much of the time, is a liberal American Jew (Thomas Friedman, David Remnick) talking to a centrist American Jew (Dennis Ross, Alan Dershowitz) talking to a hawkish American Jew (William Kristol, Charles Krauthammer), each articulating different Zionist positions.”
And beyond the media there is the heavy hand of the agitprop being disseminated by the Trump Administration. U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who recently tried to expunge the word “occupation” from the State Department language describing Israel’s colonization of the West Bank, claimed falsely last week that the Palestinians and their leadership are to blame for the lack of a peace deal with Israel. The statement by Friedman denounced Hamas for praising a drive-by shooting that killed an Israeli Rabbi in a West Bank attack. “An Israeli father of six was killed last night in cold blood by Palestinian terrorists. Hamas praises the killers and PA laws will provide them financial rewards.” Friedman said. “Look no further to why there is no peace.” Friedman supports the fanatical settler movement and has never expressed any sympathy for the far more numerous Palestinian children killed in the past two months by Israeli security forces.
It is undoubtedly true that an increasing number of Jewish American liberals have been troubled by the Israeli police state, which politically has tilted increasingly hard right. Even with an accommodating media, the Israeli refusal to end the occupation of the West Bank and the strangling of the open-air prison that is Gaza have been very visible and have made many question the state’s democratic pretensions. The military domination of a subject population also has a demographic downside in that the land controlled by Israel includes over 6.2 million Palestinian Arabs and about 6.5 million Jews. The Palestinian birthrate is higher than the Jewish birthrate and, in twenty years, Arabs will outnumber Jews in what might be described as Greater Israel, but it is now clear that Israel as it currently sees itself will never grant those Arabs equal rights or give up its attempt to completely dominate the region from the Jordan River to the sea.
Why is all this obsessing over the paradoxical behavior of Jewish liberals important? It is important because American Jews are hugely over-represented in the places that matter: in the media, in entertainment, in politics, in financial services, in the professions, in the arts and in education. It has been my own personal experience that some prominent Jewish critics of Israel resent identical criticism coming from non-Jews and tend to use their resources to marginalize it, frequently alleging that it is motivated by anti-Semitism. That means that the goyim will never be able to shift the press or congress or the White House about how awful the connection with Israel really is, no matter what we say or do, but as soon as Jewish American liberals get on board and convince themselves that they cannot stand any more of the lying about Israel change will come. It is all about Jewish power in America, but this time as a potential positive force. Guys like Jerry Seinfeld will have to figure out that performing in Israel and playing around for a laugh at their counter-terrorist indoctrination centers that simulate shooting Arabs is not exactly acceptable. We might even get Hollywood on board to produce an honest movie about the plight of the Palestinians.
Keep 'em coming, Phil. You are like fine wine, you get better with age!
P.S. I especially liked your use of the term goyim. Perhaps in future, you might even adopt the use of my trademark phrase, The Dumb Goyim, in one of your articles.
Absolutely!
Even a galactic pea-brain can see that that is the way to go.
It’s all about the tribe. No amount of handwringing will change that. Once the US is hollowed out, they will move on to the next host!
-- ce n’est pas possible anymore because of the wide ongoing exposure of the "eternal victim" as a merciless predator.
The 19th century German Romantics of Jewish ethnicity had a dream of Jewish nation-state. The dream has turned into a nightmare. Israel, in its current form, is an apartheid theocracy and aggressor; there is nowhere to hide from the hard facts of its colonial behavior -- torture, extrajudicial killing (including the killing of Palestinian children and teens), and desecration of ancient cultural monuments, including desecration of old Palestinian cemeteries. It is the moral depravity of the state of Israel that makes its very existence ridiculous -- and dangerous for the ordinary Jews worldwide, who still profess their first loyalty to the state of Israel and who are still not aware of where the mythology of Promised Land has led the zionists and ziocons to."American Jews are hugely over-represented in the places that matter: in the media, in entertainment, in politics, in financial services, in the professions, in the arts and in education. ... some prominent Jewish critics of Israel resent identical criticism coming from non-Jews and tend to use their resources to marginalize it, frequently alleging that it is motivated by anti-Semitism."
-- The allegations of anti-Semitism have become toothless. See the Israelis’ cooperation with ISIS and the ziocons’ cooperation with Ukrainian neo-Nazi. The exposure of bloody immorality leaves no place to hide.
No, he should use a better one: goyisher kopf.
I am sorry to be blunt but what is acceptable is decided by Jews.
I won’t complain if they train up a few regiments of soft P.E.P. liberal zionist American Jews at Caliber, put them under the leadership of Hollywood entertainment figures like Seinfeld, arm them, and send them marching across the northern border toward the Litani River. Maybe they would have more success than the IDF had in 2006 when a handful of Hezzbollah resistance brothers sent them running home with their tails between their legs.
Once I was working with Frenchman who claimed that we are actually in purgatory for sins in our previous life.
I did not believe him then but I am now not so sure.
We are all rats in overcrowded cage.
“Tell like it is”
Phillip Giraldi
The quote that doesn’t need defending.
I think it’s unfair to dismiss all Jewish critics of Israel. I have profited tremendously from reading Norman Finkelstein, Avi Shlaim, Ilan Pappe, and Gideon Levy. Also, Mondoweiss, which is heavily Jewish, generally does great work.
It has to be difficult for people brought up in that culture to even think clearly or voice a negative opinion, especially when the "good book" promises such severe devastation to apostates.
How hard must it be for Jews to criticize Judaism and Zionism when plenty of the hated goyim actively support the abominations?
In fairness to Seinfeld, I believe he said that political correctness was undermining American humor. Also, he has this one routine that is rather disrespectful to the whole idea of unskilled, non-white immigrants coming to the US. Sounded kind of like he could have been VDARE’s in house jewish comic on that one.
Not necessarily.
It’s a Gordian knot, you just need the right person to deal with it. Alexander did, and went on to rule Asia (as predicted).
This is what the TRIBE IS UP TO IN INDIA. This website is sometimes emotional, but for the most part it is an extremely researched account of Israeli/ Jewish elite’s activities in India and beyond. It is a blog written by a Indian Christian. Please check it out and pass it along so people know whats going on in INdia. Years worth of solid articles
https://wideawakegentile.wordpress.com/2014/11/08/chabad-in-india/
Loads of Israelis come to India either to Dharmasala where the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan community live. Most are ex IDF who come to the place for some spiritual awakening, learning about Lama Buddhism etc… after the stint in the IDF. There is a place near Dharmashala which the Israelis have appropriated as their own, the whole town is full of Hebrew signs and the local Indians are been reduced to a slave like status. There are eateries where only Israelis are allowed. No Indians allowed except the waiters/cooks. If any other White or East Asian community would have done that, there would have been a hue and cry about racism but about Israelis the local administration is mum.
Besides that, Goa has huge Israeli populations. The Israeli mafia is very powerful there. The police are mostly scared of them and leave them alone. The local shop keepers scream when they hear the term ‘Israeli.’ Because the way Israeli’s haggle, many Indian shopkeepers are tearfully forced to sell their wares at a loss (Doing this to an Indian trader is not a joke, Indians themselves are great hagglers). One Taxi Driver in Goa told me ‘Israelis are weird; they look like Europeans but behave like Arabs’. There are areas where Indians are generally not allowed and only Israelis go and party with drugs and sex abound. Only non Israelis allowed in such places are Europeans and Japanese, never Indians.
There have been cases of Mossad investing money in Bollywood as well.
Agree. Some of the most indefatigable voices exposing Israeli brutality and racism are liberal peacenik Jews. Glenn Greenwald, Max Blumenthal, Dan Cohen, Yasha Levine, et al.
Are we supposed to applaud these brave Jews? Some of the most prominent voices criticizing Israel are Jewish precisely because they slander any gentile who dares comment on their ethnocentrism. A salient example being Desmond Tutu, who suddenly went on the shit list because he dared criticize Israel.
Jews only allow Jews to criticize Jewish behavior, and even then only moderately. This is not recent (post-holocaust), but is deeply embedded in Jewish culture.
Somebody's being made a total idiot of
While all of this is unpleasant and carries historical baggage, it is true, documented, needs to be disclosed, and has to be remedied somehow if our survival is to be assured.
Make a Grand-Theft-Auto/Wolfenstein type game of it.
Real scenarios, real Israeli rules e.g. shoot a pregnant girl in the guts with a hollowpoint round? Win a house! Complete with somebody else’s 1000-year-old olive trees. You deserve it, because God or something.
Drop white phozzi and daisycutters on a school? Free vacation in Eilat. Because of the stress.
You’ll clean up, my boy!
https://wideawakegentile.wordpress.com/2014/11/08/chabad-in-india/
Fascinating – thanks for link.
Well I’m not convinced. The opposite may be on the way. Jews will have to defect from the Dem’ Party if possessing attitudes not quite as hostile as Alan Dershowitz has, but moving in that direction certainly. I can see it.
I wouldn’t say it’s a mass movement yet but BDS is something the Democrats are going to have to confront and make a choice over. The party may choose not to be for BDS but they never can be against it. As I’m sure the GOP will be, in their party platform.
Long ago, on the Turkish english tv, there was a discussion about the asserted Armenian genocide, that never was, also in my opinion.
Turkish historians stated that this asserted genocide as such a part of the Armenian identity that it would never go away.
Similarly, the jewish identity is ‘innocent people, forever persecuted’.
The continuing holocaust propaganda alas has effect both ways, it protects, to a certain extent, Israel from criticisms, on the other hand it keeps alive jewish fear.
Fear is an emotion that is bad for rational analysis, even for jewish liberal intellectuals.
Someone who I suppose is jew became afraid by the recent UN General Assembly vote about Jerusalem, he wrote ‘this has to stop’.
I explained to him how Israel can stop it, accepting the Arab League peace proposal: withdrawing from the areas occupied in 1967 and afterwards, pay compensation for the areas stolen from 1948 to 1967.
No reaction, of course, as I foresaw.
Henry Ford sr wrote or said that in the end most jewish projects fail through overconfidence.
My opinion is that this overconfidence does exist ‘we will get away with it’.
Ford did not mention the fear component.
It is remarkable how most jews welcome Muslim immigration into Europe, I suppose their goal is to destroy the nation states culturally.
Our Wilders, a rabid anti Muslim politician, with love for Israel, was called by CIDI, the Dutch Israel propaganda organisation, of being an antisemite, because he’s opposed to the EU., and, of course, Muslim immigration.
That, at the same time, with Muslim immigration, antisemitism enters Europe, just a few jews warn.
http://www.achgut.com/artikel/michael_wolffsohn_ueber_den_judenhass_import_weltmeister
Nothing is wrong, they are just demonstrating strong in-group preference. It`s just that american goyim are a different outgroup from palestinian goyim.
And what of that?
Are we supposed to applaud these brave Jews? Some of the most prominent voices criticizing Israel are Jewish precisely because they slander any gentile who dares comment on their ethnocentrism. A salient example being Desmond Tutu, who suddenly went on the shit list because he dared criticize Israel.
Jews only allow Jews to criticize Jewish behavior, and even then only moderately. This is not recent (post-holocaust), but is deeply embedded in Jewish culture.
I don’t think Jerry Seinfeld is a liberal. What has Seinfeld said to make Giraldi think that? I don’t know what Seinfeld’s politics are, but if I had to guess I’d guess he’s a neocon.
> “Supporters of Israel hate it when people use the word ‘apartheid’ to describe the country, but we don’t have another term for a political system in which one ethnic group rules over another, confining it to small islands of territory and denying it full political representation.”
There is another word for that: Shariah
i’ll buy Giraldi a ticket for him to emigrate to London. He’ll enjoy living in Karachi’s western-most suburb, until he learns exactly what the word “dhimmi” means, in real life
Doing the work the I AINT NO ANTI SEMIIIIIIIITTE!! white man won’t do. The spot in hell reserved for white philosemites may not be the hottest,but I imagine its inhabitants could do with a cold drink.
Not as innocent nor human as the “chosen” ones try to portray themselves.
Merciful terrorists more like it, with a few exceptions.
I don’t believe that very many Jews are conflicted about supporting Israel for current behavior, while bashing the U.S. for past behavior (Jim Crow) that was much less extreme. Their loyalty is to Israel and the Tribe first and foremost. There is no “dual loyalty”! In general, Jews don’t identify with America as most Americans view the nation, and are really only Americans in name only, if even that.
Was it? How so?
This piece is alternately titled ‘Giraldi Trades the Gloves for Brass Knuckles’
Who will host them after what they have done to the U.S.?
P.S. I especially liked your use of the term goyim. Perhaps in future, you might even adopt the use of my trademark phrase, The Dumb Goyim, in one of your articles.
Absolutely!
Even a galactic pea-brain can see that that is the way to go.
Perhaps, but these photos of Seinfeld could inform Americans of where their entertainment dollars eventually end up, and what they end up doing. If Americans ever saw these photos. Sheldon Adelson is smarter than this.
Some of the Madoff money. All for a good cause.
David Irving’s book Churchill’s War (p. 157) alludes to a telegram sent by Polish Ambassador to the US, Count Jerzi Potocki, in which Mr. Potocki complains about “the almost one hundred per cent Jewish control of American radio, film and newspapers, and about the Jews’ coarse but effective propaganda line.” The year was 1938.
You say, “Jews control the media and the message.” Yes, and the present day harkens to the past, only now it’s worse.
It’s as if today’s Zionists are sending a message a few hundred years back in time, and the message reads: “Dear Shylock, sorry you couldn’t collect. We’ll grind out your pound for you now, with interest, of course.”
Thank you, Philip Giraldi, for this article.
What most folks don't know is that the same could be said about Germany as well.
Here's one example and there are better ones but I don't have the time presently to look them up. Note that Hitler and the Nazis came into power in 1933 and the above was written in 1938. I guess Hitler was "sum kinda antee-Semite, "Hunh?
… they identify as Jews addressing worldwide Jewry over the issue of how to support Jewish supremacy in Israel/Palestine as a sine qua non of Jewish identity
Only Jews will be able to work through this; we can only help. I would suggest that writers such as you keep up the dismissive and critical attitude toward any Jewish group that opposes the right-wing Israeli government’s policies, no matter how feeble their efforts; surely it will increase their cred in the Jewish communities.
OTOH, it is problematic if Jews have to stop and ask themselves, “Is it the governmental policies, or is it the Jewishness?”
Zogby – Most neocons are liberal Jews on everything but foreign policy.
You need to make the distinction between people from genetic Hebrew stock and those of the Jewish religion. The Apostle Paul was a genetic Hebrew who converted from Judaism to Christianity. Mr. Seinfeld is a NON temple observing Hebrew; he is NOT a religious Jew.
FYI: There are NO completely observant Jewish people in Israel because they do not have animal blood sacrifices in Solomon’s Temple as proscribed in the Torah; they do not place blood on their doors during Passover etc. Without the shedding of blood there is no remission of sins.
Seinfields ancestors were from Iraq. He’s probably descended from people who were in the mid east long before the Romans and Arabs arrived. Let him decide what kind of Jew he is.
I suppose Giraldi has a political goal in mind that is best served by being economical with truth. I can respect that. It’s just that the fluffy sort of beliefs he seems to harbor about the tribe and about Judaism give one pause.
He speaks of Judaism as if it were a bona fide religion, connected at heart to the ten commandments, the presumable religion of the Hebrews. But that is not what it is. Its core ‘prayer’ is Kol Nidre, a license to lie for the coming year. The Judaism of the last fwo thosand years is Talmudism, Babylonian satanism, Phariseeism.
The torture, killing and eating of children is a part of that. See this video of early Oprah.
http://thephaser.com/2016/12/shocking-jewish-satanic-ritual-child-sacrifice-featured-on-oprah-winfrey/
I bet Seinfeld is closer to satanism than to Giraldi’s imagined fluffy ethical Judaism, and so is Hollywood and so is the thoroughly corrupt and Judaized US Congress. Some are betting on Trump to take them on. I don’t doubt he has humane and patriotic Jews wifh him — though I would doubt Kushner and Ivanka are in that number.
Trump’s election showed that it is possible to win in defiance of the mainstream media – and showed that their opposition was not just ineffective, but actually energized Trump’s base against them.
That experience should indicate at least a glimmer of possibility that the next populist insurgency, if we can survive to have one, might take on the Jewish establishment and its power over American political life and foreign policy directly, the way Trump defied the media.
There is another word for that: Shariah
i'll buy Giraldi a ticket for him to emigrate to London. He'll enjoy living in Karachi's western-most suburb, until he learns exactly what the word "dhimmi" means, in real life
Nice try. But do educate yourself.
Donald Trump, 9/11 Case Closed (Part 1.)
Donald Trump, 9/11 Case Closed (Part 2.)
…..
The vast majority of of the Jews who will be available for arrest and camps will be nearly as innocent as the Moravians, but they are going to be easy to find, for they primarily live in urban areas. There are, however, small Jewish communities in towns all across the US, and it might be a timely precaution to have groups from the larger churches meet with the Jews to quietly and discretely plan how they might really move and disperse into more rural parts of the country large numbers of urban Jews should the need arise.
I recall reading a year or so ago that the Jewish financial institutions were making inroads into, and links with the Chinese, who apparently admire the way they attract money – they seem to be making use of Chinese superstitions/magical thinking.
I’ve also heard that at a governmental level the Israelis are also making links with the Chinese – presumably when the (((Banksters))) have bled America and the West dry, they will move onto China as a milch cow and a source of their best young men to die in middle eastern wars on behalf of Israel, or to colonise Africa on behalf of the (((financial institutions & corporate fascists))).
I hope the Chine can suss them out soon enough, before it is too late.
We have demonized the Chinese for political reasons, but I can tell you that they are much smarter than we are and much more capable of playing the long game. Underestimating the Chinese is a large part of the reason for our current state of affairs. Had we been smarter, we would have allied with China rather than Japan post-WW2, but our paranoia with reds taking over the world caused us to make the wrong choice.
China is doing what we should have done - making deals with the world instead of engaging country after country militarily. Neocons through history have led us by the nose into corridors of blood.
We will not be able to save ourselves unless we can roll out guillotines in the streets and fill the baskets with the heads of media, finance, government, and education - and I mean that literally.
This will never be the case with the Chinese. When a Jew walks into the room, the Chinese will instinctually understand that he is not one of them and is not out to help them. Do business with him, yes, trust him, no.
The Han Chinese have spent thousands of years fighting outside peoples. They won't rollover to some quick-talking Jew (or white goy for that matter).
Don't worry about China....they wont be taken by the Jews or Israel. Despite all the craploa Israel puts out about their relationship with China and how the Chinese and Jews share common values...lol,.... yea the same common values crap they claim with America....it's just hasbara. There aren't enough Jews in China to form any kind of fifth column to control China's leaders.
There are only 2,500 Jews in China...0.00018 percent of the Chinese population (2014)Jews are also not an officially recognized minority group in China’s multicultural society, and Judaism is not accorded the status of an official religion.
In 2016 Chinese officials started cracking down on Jewish communities, not allowing them to use Hebrew symbols and etc.. and raiding some of their Jewish ' community centers.' I would love to see Isr get closer to China...it would raise even more conflicts of interest between the US and Israel. Same with the African countries they are courting.
First thing that comes to mind (after decades of not coming to mind):
— (https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2013/11/dukakis-and-the-tank-099119 ]
What’s always so delicious about this kind of stuff is that the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here.
People like the dude writing this remind me of a lady I encountered at a mountain roadside pull off on Mt Lemmon in southern AZ overlooking an area recently burned by a large forest fire. Her head slowly shook as a tear slid down her cheek. When I reminded her that in a thousand years you won’t even know this had happened her eyes flashed hatred at the suggestion.
But without a sense of ‘geologic’ time, she couldn’t grasp that her emotions were driven by the desire for things to look pretty for her,…now(me-me-me-me-me). It’s the same for the writer here. If he would think back in thousand year increments, the history of the area that has him so befuddled, he would see that the ‘world turns’ and ‘things change’. It’s unrealistic to demand that the world ‘look pretty’ just for you. The time one spends crying over the forest fire will be time one will, as they say…never get back.
Yes, but the Americans eventually decided that their treatment of the Indians was not kosher and decided, "Hey, you don't have to live on the rez if you don't want to."
"What’s always so delicious about this kind of stuff is that the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here. "
Yes those low IQ Indians don't even need to work a day in their lives now. Some "blood soaking" that was.
As for the invading violent Zionists vs. the Palestinians, well the Palestinians they haven't been so fortunate.
Forget the 'slippery slope' — Israel already is an apartheid state: Neil Macdonald
http://www.cbc.ca/news/opinion/israel-slippery-slope-1.4368018
www.codoh.com
1. acknowledging one social wrong is not disqualify addressing another. 2. acknowledging past wrongs should create empathy for the plight of others3. merely throwing up one's hands because my grand father engaged in some wrong as though that prevents me from observing a wrong today of my own or someone else is hardly a way forward to be a healthier dynamic.
It is certainly possible to acknowledge my own error and proceed to press the correction of another. This is the kind of liberal advance that hamstrings corrective behavior.
As usual appreciate the information Mr. Giraldi
Us GOYIM are supposed to believe that more talks between the Israelis and the under siege native Palestinians will some how clear up the brutal Zionist occupation of Palestine.
But it won’t, it’s only designed to keep the fraud going until there is no more Palestine left, which should come about in 20 years.
We’ve been conditioned to believe that by a MSM wholly owned and controlled by Zionist Jews who endlessly pump pro-Jewish propaganda into our feeble minds so we’ll keep supporting these endless Wars for Wall Street and Israel, even as our nation falls down around our heads, due to lack of money spent on our infrastructure.
Those who question this mindless support for a brutal occupation are accused of being anti-Semitic, or Jew haters, even neo-Nazis, which shuts down the discussion before it had a chance to be discussed.
https://wideawakegentile.wordpress.com/2014/11/08/chabad-in-india/
I have seen many of these Chabad houses in India. Trust me, they are some of the best protected places in the country with police/ army soldiers with sandbags on the outside. Better protection than any temple, church, mosque etc… in India.
Loads of Israelis come to India either to Dharmasala where the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan community live. Most are ex IDF who come to the place for some spiritual awakening, learning about Lama Buddhism etc… after the stint in the IDF. There is a place near Dharmashala which the Israelis have appropriated as their own, the whole town is full of Hebrew signs and the local Indians are been reduced to a slave like status. There are eateries where only Israelis are allowed. No Indians allowed except the waiters/cooks. If any other White or East Asian community would have done that, there would have been a hue and cry about racism but about Israelis the local administration is mum.
Besides that, Goa has huge Israeli populations. The Israeli mafia is very powerful there. The police are mostly scared of them and leave them alone. The local shop keepers scream when they hear the term ‘Israeli.’ Because the way Israeli’s haggle, many Indian shopkeepers are tearfully forced to sell their wares at a loss (Doing this to an Indian trader is not a joke, Indians themselves are great hagglers). One Taxi Driver in Goa told me ‘Israelis are weird; they look like Europeans but behave like Arabs’. There are areas where Indians are generally not allowed and only Israelis go and party with drugs and sex abound. Only non Israelis allowed in such places are Europeans and Japanese, never Indians.
There have been cases of Mossad investing money in Bollywood as well.
They already can do whatever they want in India.
Jewish hypocrisy can be explained by 1) the fact that their loyalty is a tribal loyalty 2) the fact that that they believe that they are the Chosen People of god and therefore superior to everyone else, and 3) their belief that they are entitled to their Zion at any cost.
Therefore, when Jews are not in their Zion and have minority status, they seek to usurp and control power of host nations out of tribal self-interest and fear of the goy majority, and establish alliances with other dissatisfied minorities. When they actually control their Zion and have majority status, they exercise raw power nakedly and openly.
For instance, liberal Jews in New York like Schumer work ceaselessly for gun control in the U.S. because as minorities, they are afraid of armed goyim. But they are perfectly comfortable getting off the airplane at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv and being surrounded by assault weapons everywhere because it is their fellow Jews, who they trust, with their fingers on the trigger.
People like the dude writing this remind me of a lady I encountered at a mountain roadside pull off on Mt Lemmon in southern AZ overlooking an area recently burned by a large forest fire. Her head slowly shook as a tear slid down her cheek. When I reminded her that in a thousand years you won't even know this had happened her eyes flashed hatred at the suggestion.
But without a sense of 'geologic' time, she couldn't grasp that her emotions were driven by the desire for things to look pretty for her,...now(me-me-me-me-me). It's the same for the writer here. If he would think back in thousand year increments, the history of the area that has him so befuddled, he would see that the 'world turns' and 'things change'. It's unrealistic to demand that the world 'look pretty' just for you. The time one spends crying over the forest fire will be time one will, as they say...never get back.
the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here.
Yes, but the Americans eventually decided that their treatment of the Indians was not kosher and decided, “Hey, you don’t have to live on the rez if you don’t want to.”
LOL!! Exactly...'look, you can have some casinos but we get to keep Manhattan".
I’ve watched my last Seinfeld rerun.
Turkish historians stated that this asserted genocide as such a part of the Armenian identity that it would never go away.Similarly, the jewish identity is 'innocent people, forever persecuted'.
The continuing holocaust propaganda alas has effect both ways, it protects, to a certain extent, Israel from criticisms, on the other hand it keeps alive jewish fear.Fear is an emotion that is bad for rational analysis, even for jewish liberal intellectuals.
Someone who I suppose is jew became afraid by the recent UN General Assembly vote about Jerusalem, he wrote 'this has to stop'.
I explained to him how Israel can stop it, accepting the Arab League peace proposal: withdrawing from the areas occupied in 1967 and afterwards, pay compensation for the areas stolen from 1948 to 1967.
No reaction, of course, as I foresaw.Henry Ford sr wrote or said that in the end most jewish projects fail through overconfidence.
My opinion is that this overconfidence does exist 'we will get away with it'.
Ford did not mention the fear component.It is remarkable how most jews welcome Muslim immigration into Europe, I suppose their goal is to destroy the nation states culturally.
Our Wilders, a rabid anti Muslim politician, with love for Israel, was called by CIDI, the Dutch Israel propaganda organisation, of being an antisemite, because he's opposed to the EU., and, of course, Muslim immigration.
That, at the same time, with Muslim immigration, antisemitism enters Europe, just a few jews warn.http://www.achgut.com/artikel/michael_wolffsohn_ueber_den_judenhass_import_weltmeister
Good insight there. It’s a perverted “religion” of fear.
The tribe is held together by fear and evidently, gangster like, it attempts to control everyone else through fear. What else, besides gross ignorance, could explain the servile behavior of masses of dumb goyim and their so called representatives?
What we’re dealing with is a bunch of perverted sadistic crackpots with a nutty Levitical creed of destruction and world domination and they’ve been at it for 2+millenia so they have most of it figured out.
Our “liberal” Jewish friends are no doubt conflicted as a result.
I think this is a key insight from an excellent author.:
Do you think he’s been to London for more than a couple of day?
Yes, but the Americans eventually decided that their treatment of the Indians was not kosher and decided, "Hey, you don't have to live on the rez if you don't want to."
““Hey, you don’t have to live on the rez if you don’t want to.”
LOL!! Exactly…’look, you can have some casinos but we get to keep Manhattan”.
Is it your argument that in a future "peace" agreement, Israel should give up Tel Aviv or perhaps the Jezreel Valley?
Fixed it for you.
“U.S. for past behavior (Jim Crow) that was much less extreme”
Was it? How so?
Jerry Seinfeld made millions as an entertainer. We’d call this capitalism I suppose. Certainly there are 1000s of other actors with similar or better talent, but let’s just say there is a gate or a fence that only allows the lucky guy through. We wouldn’t call Seinfeld a thief.
Similarly, capitalism requires guys with guns, lots of ‘em. Otherwise people would be unsafe from those that question their property ownership. Now before you assume this is an apples to oranges comparison consider how defense contractors take precedence over housing or health care for Americans and how important Israel is to defense, or defense contractors.
Sorry but Israel isn’t the problem, nor is it “some neocons” it’s US Industry. Jerry likes Porsche!
I've also heard that at a governmental level the Israelis are also making links with the Chinese - presumably when the (((Banksters))) have bled America and the West dry, they will move onto China as a milch cow and a source of their best young men to die in middle eastern wars on behalf of Israel, or to colonise Africa on behalf of the (((financial institutions & corporate fascists))).
I hope the Chine can suss them out soon enough, before it is too late.
It’s also apparent just by looking around. There is no doubt in my mind that the rise of China is based on something other than raw determination to catch up to the West. There is something going on other than pure economics when it “makes sense,” for instance, to ship fresh cherries across the Pacific for consumption in Texas.
Based on my experiences with Chinese businessmen, they are extremely sharp, but I’m betting they’ll be too blinded by the glitter to avoid the trap. I earnestly hope I’m wrong.
http://www.4thmedia.org/2012/11/the-jewish-monopoly-on-opium-still-fuels-chinese-resentment-today/
Thank you Phillip, for stating the truth, very softly it could be said, nonetheless, where extremely few are as courageous enough to do the same.
I summarize key points, salient to I, by quoting your article.
“Indeed, liberal Jews understand perfectly well, just as do most other observers, that the Israel story is a tale of follow the money, even if it is not considered polite to say so. ”
“He [Gilad Atzmon] writes “if Israel defines itself as the Jewish State and decorates its F-35s with Jewish symbols, we are entitled to ask who are the Jews, what is Judaism, what is Jewishness and how all these terms relate to each other! Evidently these questions terrify some Jewish ethnic activists.””
“This process of rationalizing ultimately contradictory theses … … do not really see themselves as Americans speaking to other Americans about the impact of Israel on the United States. Instead, they identify as Jews addressing worldwide Jewry over the issue of how to support Jewish supremacy in Israel/Palestine as a sine qua non of Jewish identity while doing what is necessary to avoid unpleasant consequences. … Jewish gatekeepers will successfully misdirect grassroots movements like Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) to make sure that they do no real damage to the Jewish state…”
“…Jews control the media and the message.”
“… it is now clear that Israel as it currently sees itself will never grant those Arabs equal rights or give up its attempt to completely dominate the region from the Jordan River to the sea.”
“… Jews are hugely over-represented in the places that matter: in the media, in entertainment, in politics, in financial services, in the professions, in the arts and in education. It has been my own personal experience that some prominent Jewish critics of Israel resent identical criticism coming from non-Jews and tend to use their resources to marginalize it, frequently alleging that it is motivated by anti-Semitism.”
And we get to the question of (my paraphrase) why all this churn on this issue?
Why is it such a conundrum?
Well, maybe basic starting premises are false?!
I’ve seen it written here on UNZ, and several very informed and intelligent regular commenters discussing some kind of an abstract divide, wanting to clearly differentiate between those nasty hateful jews and the masses of the good jews, and the, ‘don’t paint them with the same brush strokes’ prophylactic admonishments.
And… that is a great dilemma, apparently.
But if one examines the detail of “Judaism” (the self-identifying label itself is yet another deception, of many layers, by the way), one finds that
Unlike both Christianity and Islam, which at least at their ideological base, follow a presumption of all people equal under the higher authority/being, the Torah/’judaism‘, fundamentally recognizes only the in-group members of the ‘collective‘ as even humans!
Furthermore, not only does observance require such a perspective, it demands observable discrimination for full ‘religious‘ compliance to their law.
Their law is seen as coming before all laws ‘of men‘, (as if their law doesn’t come from ‘men‘).
Is it ‘hatred‘ to point out these well-documented facts?
If it can possibly be conceived as such, is it a greater hatred than the fundamentally ensconced systematic ‘hatred’ of the base ideology of followers of this extremist cult?
I don’t think it is.
So, back to this mythological divide between the ‘good jew’ and the ‘bad jew’; is there really such a thing as the former, for someone who follows this ideology?
I strongly urge people to educate themselves on this topic.
I recommend starting with “The Controversy of Zion” by Douglas Reed, which remains, for the time being, available.
One must assume that it will not always be so on the current trajectory of subversion of world societies by this extremist ideology.
Except they all promote the fake & impossible ’6M Jews, 5M others & gas chambers’ to their advantage.
The rest is window dressing. Nothing changes until the facts are admitted.
People like the dude writing this remind me of a lady I encountered at a mountain roadside pull off on Mt Lemmon in southern AZ overlooking an area recently burned by a large forest fire. Her head slowly shook as a tear slid down her cheek. When I reminded her that in a thousand years you won't even know this had happened her eyes flashed hatred at the suggestion.
But without a sense of 'geologic' time, she couldn't grasp that her emotions were driven by the desire for things to look pretty for her,...now(me-me-me-me-me). It's the same for the writer here. If he would think back in thousand year increments, the history of the area that has him so befuddled, he would see that the 'world turns' and 'things change'. It's unrealistic to demand that the world 'look pretty' just for you. The time one spends crying over the forest fire will be time one will, as they say...never get back.
There is not one square meter of this earth, outside of the polar regions, that isn’t “soaked in blood” of the conquered. In Israel’s case, the blood soaked land was conquered and gained through the assistance of outsiders, primarily the US via massive military and financial aid.
According to Meyssan, Lewis's concept is that, in the face of global warming, the polar regions are reasonable long-term investments.
And once again, Jews piggy-back on German efforts, after killing them off.
Loads of Israelis come to India either to Dharmasala where the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan community live. Most are ex IDF who come to the place for some spiritual awakening, learning about Lama Buddhism etc… after the stint in the IDF. There is a place near Dharmashala which the Israelis have appropriated as their own, the whole town is full of Hebrew signs and the local Indians are been reduced to a slave like status. There are eateries where only Israelis are allowed. No Indians allowed except the waiters/cooks. If any other White or East Asian community would have done that, there would have been a hue and cry about racism but about Israelis the local administration is mum.
Besides that, Goa has huge Israeli populations. The Israeli mafia is very powerful there. The police are mostly scared of them and leave them alone. The local shop keepers scream when they hear the term ‘Israeli.’ Because the way Israeli’s haggle, many Indian shopkeepers are tearfully forced to sell their wares at a loss (Doing this to an Indian trader is not a joke, Indians themselves are great hagglers). One Taxi Driver in Goa told me ‘Israelis are weird; they look like Europeans but behave like Arabs’. There are areas where Indians are generally not allowed and only Israelis go and party with drugs and sex abound. Only non Israelis allowed in such places are Europeans and Japanese, never Indians.
There have been cases of Mossad investing money in Bollywood as well.
Jews own all textile industry of India lock stock barrel. They hold Indian government by the balls.
They already can do whatever they want in India.
Genesis 9:25-27
And he (Noah) said, Cursed be Canaan [blacks]; a servant of servants shall he be unto his brethren.
And he said, Blessed be the LORD God of Shem [Hebrews, Asiatics]; and Canaan shall be his servant.
God shall enlarge Japheth [whites], and he shall dwell in the tents of Shem; and Canaan shall be his servant.
On Topic, Greenwald’s latest on Manning challenging Ben Cardin for the Democratic nomination for Senate shows a certain obsession with transness vs whiteness. I like Greenwald a lot and am disappointed to see him be such a queen:
So wait, being against Israel should be a progressive thing? Then why are all these alt-righters against Israel?
One can find similar information in the speeches of American politicians of a century ago as well. For some mysterious reason the names of those guys have been long forgotten.
What most folks don’t know is that the same could be said about Germany as well.
Here’s one example and there are better ones but I don’t have the time presently to look them up.
Note that Hitler and the Nazis came into power in 1933 and the above was written in 1938. I guess Hitler was “sum kinda antee-Semite, “Hunh?
It's more sophisticated than most accounts of Jews in two respects -
1) It sees clearly that the Jewish religion of domination creates a chronically unhappy people. Jews themselves need to be redeemed from a philosophy deeply rooted in flawed human nature and that has been a temptation for every nation on earth.The line between good and evil runs down the human heart, and is not the exclusive province of any one people.
Just as European history of the past few centuries can be redeemed, and a wrong turn can be made good, and Europe does not have to die, as many of its victims would wish. Ideologies can take over a people, but the ghost must be exorcised, not the host killed.
Had Jews never existed, this timeless human tendency would have found ample expression in flawed human nature, as it did. Kill the current host, and the mind parasite will jump to a new one.
2) It makes the connection between Judaism as an elitist religion and the ability of Jews to ingratiate themselves with elites anywhere. People with similar world views like each otner. Jews encourage the worst tendencies in native elites, whose excesses might otherwise be held in check, and elitism gains an unnaturally prominent social position, where otherwise a natural balance of forces would render elitism but one social force among many, leading to a healthier society.
This is huge, and hugely important.
We can't forget that the Jewish issue is at bottom the issue of elitism generally, and Jews merely bring this timeless human issue into focus through the clearest and purest expression of egotism and elitism, and a detailed development of all its tendencies in most lavish and profuse form.
I read your posts with keen interest.
It had not yet occurred to the Poles to court the democracies. In Warsaw, they introduced vicious nationality laws to prevent Polish Jews returning home from emigration; in Berlin, they coquetted with Hitler over a grand alliance against Russia; in Washington, their ambassador complained about the ëalmost one hundred per cent Jewish controlí of American radio, film and newspapers, and about the Jewsí coarse but effective propaganda line. ëThe American people,í this noble diplomat, Count Jerzy Potocki, informed Warsaw, ëare told that peace in Europe is hanging only by a thread and that war is inevitable.í He identified the men behind this campaign as Baruch, Morgenthau, Judge Felix Frankfurter, and the governor of New York State ñ they posed, he said, as defenders of democracy but in the final analysis were ëconnected by unbreakable ties with international Jewry.í * The Poles would remain pariahs until March . * The Nazis captured Count Potockiís telegram in Warsaw and published it in http://www.fpp.co.uk/books/Churchill/1/WSCv1pt1.pdf
Bah! I just imagined an Auschwitz Adventure Camp for German families near Berlin. No, not even the Nazis were that tasteless. They also didn’t throw garbage, feces, and urine at their victims like Zionist settlers routinely do in Hebron.
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/7bxqka/the-oppressive-architecture-of-the-west-bank
Oppression and genocide is one thing and bad enough already. Degradation is yet another thing, however ridiculing your victims to mere piss and shit for family fun is the lowest thing to do. But that’s the place where Zionists are at: the lowest or all low bottoms of human behavior.
https://www.counterpunch.org/2010/12/10/israel-s-racist-rabbis/
http://www.codoh.com
Those not so smart Jews:
Perverted Jew performs bris ritual / chews off part of baby’s penis.
I summarize key points, salient to I, by quoting your article.
"Indeed, liberal Jews understand perfectly well, just as do most other observers, that the Israel story is a tale of follow the money, even if it is not considered polite to say so. "
"He [Gilad Atzmon] writes “if Israel defines itself as the Jewish State and decorates its F-35s with Jewish symbols, we are entitled to ask who are the Jews, what is Judaism, what is Jewishness and how all these terms relate to each other! Evidently these questions terrify some Jewish ethnic activists.”"
"This process of rationalizing ultimately contradictory theses ... ... do not really see themselves as Americans speaking to other Americans about the impact of Israel on the United States. Instead, they identify as Jews addressing worldwide Jewry over the issue of how to support Jewish supremacy in Israel/Palestine as a sine qua non of Jewish identity while doing what is necessary to avoid unpleasant consequences. ... Jewish gatekeepers will successfully misdirect grassroots movements like Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) to make sure that they do no real damage to the Jewish state..."
"...Jews control the media and the message."
"... it is now clear that Israel as it currently sees itself will never grant those Arabs equal rights or give up its attempt to completely dominate the region from the Jordan River to the sea."
"... Jews are hugely over-represented in the places that matter: in the media, in entertainment, in politics, in financial services, in the professions, in the arts and in education. It has been my own personal experience that some prominent Jewish critics of Israel resent identical criticism coming from non-Jews and tend to use their resources to marginalize it, frequently alleging that it is motivated by anti-Semitism."
And we get to the question of (my paraphrase) why all this churn on this issue?
Why is it such a conundrum?
Well, maybe basic starting premises are false?!
I've seen it written here on UNZ, and several very informed and intelligent regular commenters discussing some kind of an abstract divide, wanting to clearly differentiate between those nasty hateful jews and the masses of the good jews, and the, 'don't paint them with the same brush strokes' prophylactic admonishments.
And... that is a great dilemma, apparently.
But if one examines the detail of "Judaism" (the self-identifying label itself is yet another deception, of many layers, by the way), one finds that Unlike both Christianity and Islam, which at least at their ideological base, follow a presumption of all people equal under the higher authority/being, the Torah/'judaism', fundamentally recognizes only the in-group members of the 'collective' as even humans!
Furthermore, not only does observance require such a perspective, it demands observable discrimination for full 'religious' compliance to their law.
Their law is seen as coming before all laws 'of men', (as if their law doesn't come from 'men').
Is it 'hatred' to point out these well-documented facts?
If it can possibly be conceived as such, is it a greater hatred than the fundamentally ensconced systematic 'hatred' of the base ideology of followers of this extremist cult?
I don't think it is.
So, back to this mythological divide between the 'good jew' and the 'bad jew'; is there really such a thing as the former, for someone who follows this ideology?
I strongly urge people to educate themselves on this topic.
I recommend starting with "The Controversy of Zion" by Douglas Reed, which remains, for the time being, available.
One must assume that it will not always be so on the current trajectory of subversion of world societies by this extremist ideology.
Of course the answer has to be “no” and I believe I can thank you for opening my eyes to that reality.
Forgive me, but I still maintain that there are people who identify as Jews who don’t understand that.
I’ve lost contact with all of my Jewish friends from college (some were even yarmulke wearing), but I’d give several body parts to talk with them now!
I strongly second the recommendation.
One must certainly assume such. It is certainly an extremist ideology. Fanatically destructive and terroristic in fact, particularly that of the Zionist gangster cult based in Israel and all one has to do is observe what’s going on all around us while the book makes sense of the madness.
Relax…the forest always grows back. The ‘earth’ is not here just to make you happy for the microsecond you’re here.
And your little illustration has nothing to do with the subject.
You shouldn't publish every erroneous ultimate truth brain fart you have just because you have nothing to say about the actual issue.
Gore Vidal described this jewish conception of most Americans as “the flyover goyim”.
People like the dude writing this remind me of a lady I encountered at a mountain roadside pull off on Mt Lemmon in southern AZ overlooking an area recently burned by a large forest fire. Her head slowly shook as a tear slid down her cheek. When I reminded her that in a thousand years you won't even know this had happened her eyes flashed hatred at the suggestion.
But without a sense of 'geologic' time, she couldn't grasp that her emotions were driven by the desire for things to look pretty for her,...now(me-me-me-me-me). It's the same for the writer here. If he would think back in thousand year increments, the history of the area that has him so befuddled, he would see that the 'world turns' and 'things change'. It's unrealistic to demand that the world 'look pretty' just for you. The time one spends crying over the forest fire will be time one will, as they say...never get back.
said:
“What’s always so delicious about this kind of stuff is that the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here. ”
Yes those low IQ Indians don’t even need to work a day in their lives now. Some “blood soaking” that was.
As for the invading violent Zionists vs. the Palestinians, well the Palestinians they haven’t been so fortunate.
Forget the ‘slippery slope’ — Israel already is an apartheid state: Neil Macdonald
http://www.cbc.ca/news/opinion/israel-slippery-slope-1.4368018
http://www.codoh.com
I may not have the US history locked down tight, but as far as I know, British, Dutch and Spanish colonizers left Britain, Spain, etc., migrated to the American continent, displaced the indigenous peoples and all but eradicated their cultures.
Jews did the same thing wrt Palestine.
The difference is that when the British, Dutch and Spanish left their native countries, they did not destroy the people, institutions, culture and heritage they left behind.
Zionist Jews, on the other hand, destroyed, or maneuvered to have gentiles destroy on Jewish behalf, the men, women, children, culture, built legacy, cities, religious mores of the people in whose land they had formerly dwelt, be they Poles, Russians, Germans, Italians, French, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Roumanian, Greek, Ukraine.
I agree, they may be even dumber than the natives in the Americas. Maybe import some of that good o'l firewater you gave yours...?
How exactly have these individuals benefited? You won’t find any of them teaching at a major university or writing for a prestigious publication.
While what this rabbi is doing is disturbing and should be illegal, he’s not literally tearing off part of the kid’s penis with his mouth. The child has already been circumcized. The rabbi is trying to stanch the flow of blood, using wine in his mouth. There’s no reason to make this picture worse than it already is.
Only a Jew would try to rationalize Jew cave man barbarism.
www.codoh.com
Why not just pour some wine in the wound and bandage it? Lots of cultures circumcise boys without committing sexual assault on them.
See comment #39.
LOL!! Exactly...'look, you can have some casinos but we get to keep Manhattan".
Exactly…’look, you can have some casinos but we get to keep Manhattan”.
Is it your argument that in a future “peace” agreement, Israel should give up Tel Aviv or perhaps the Jezreel Valley?
So, even if the Holocaust fable were true, it wouldn’t be worth mentioning?
They already can do whatever they want in India.
Do you have any references? I was not aware of this. Not that I do not believe you but it would be great if you can give me more info.
It is only fact that I did notice the disappearance of textile industries from North America, and suddenly I did notice imports from India.
All textile industry of North America ownership was Jewish.
Actually textile industry was the first industry leaving North America.
Some of it went to China, but most of it went to India.
There is practically no more textile industry in North America.
which of these exalteds will say
“israel has no right to exist”?
which will say palestinians
“have the right of return to their land and homes”?
which will say
“judaism is the problem”?
which of the listed israelis will
pack up and leave?
correction,
pack nothing. just leave occupied, yid-fouled palestine.
lip service to serve the tribe is deception.
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/7bxqka/the-oppressive-architecture-of-the-west-bank
Oppression and genocide is one thing and bad enough already. Degradation is yet another thing, however ridiculing your victims to mere piss and shit for family fun is the lowest thing to do. But that's the place where Zionists are at: the lowest or all low bottoms of human behavior.
This is an interesting comment. Years ago I used to subscribe to a newsletter and audiotapes by a journalist named Otto Scott. I remember an observation he made that rioting “idealistic students” (as they were called then in the mass distribution media) had pelted police with bags of urine and feces. I was never able to verify this observation from another source, but this comment recalled it to mind.
"What’s always so delicious about this kind of stuff is that the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here. "
Yes those low IQ Indians don't even need to work a day in their lives now. Some "blood soaking" that was.
As for the invading violent Zionists vs. the Palestinians, well the Palestinians they haven't been so fortunate.
Forget the 'slippery slope' — Israel already is an apartheid state: Neil Macdonald
http://www.cbc.ca/news/opinion/israel-slippery-slope-1.4368018
www.codoh.com
I don’t think that’s your best argument, Wally.
I may not have the US history locked down tight, but as far as I know, British, Dutch and Spanish colonizers left Britain, Spain, etc., migrated to the American continent, displaced the indigenous peoples and all but eradicated their cultures.
Jews did the same thing wrt Palestine.
The difference is that when the British, Dutch and Spanish left their native countries, they did not destroy the people, institutions, culture and heritage they left behind.
Zionist Jews, on the other hand, destroyed, or maneuvered to have gentiles destroy on Jewish behalf, the men, women, children, culture, built legacy, cities, religious mores of the people in whose land they had formerly dwelt, be they Poles, Russians, Germans, Italians, French, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Roumanian, Greek, Ukraine.
"all but eradicated their cultures" Is that why there are so many brown Indians running around the US?"Zionist Jews, on the other hand, destroyed, or maneuvered to have gentiles destroy on Jewish behalf, the men, women, children, culture, built legacy, cities, religious mores of the people in whose land they had formerly dwelt, be they Poles, Russians, Germans, Italians, French, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Roumanian, Greek, Ukraine."Valid point.You did omit the fact that Jews were graciously allowed entry into those countries only to be tossed for their typically outrageous immoral behaviour.Thanks.
Some American Jews had wormed their way into the top ranks of the Chinese communists from the beginning, so they are well set for their usual mischief. But the Jewish central role in the Opium Wars is getting some attention in China.
http://www.4thmedia.org/2012/11/the-jewish-monopoly-on-opium-still-fuels-chinese-resentment-today/
tells me that you are undoubtedly correct though I didn't doubt it.
The Chinese are generally extremely smart, and I hope they aren't as ignorant and gullible as the Western goyim. Unfortunately, only time will tell.
Again, thanks.
Overt, trade, finance and investments. Why do you think senator Feinstein’s third husband multi billionaire Richard Blum was investing in China within a week of Nixon's opening to China? Of course the arrangements were made years in advance of Nixon’s trade agreements with China.
The covert will be another revolutionary leader working with Jewish liberals. It will be Mao and Harold Issacs, Agnes Smedly and Edgar Snow all over again.
Christian societies usually succumb to Jews because of religion. Non Christian don’t succumb
It will be interesting.
They benefit the same way all Jews benefit from The Big Lie.
Power, prestige, preferrential treatment, Jew Privilege, etc.
http://www.codoh.com
"All this was inspired by the principle - which is quite true in itself - that in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods. It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there must be some other explanation. For the grossly impudent lie always leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying. These people know only too well how to use falsehood for the basest purposes."
#74 was a reply to #9
Good for Jerry Seinfeld. Caliber 3 sounds like a blast!
A good friend of mine who’s an Irish cop went to a similar program in Israel last year and he can’t stop kvelling from it!
I hope to attend one myself in a few years with my son (he’s a bit too young now).
I’ve been practicing Krav Maga almost religiously for the past dozen years or so and this seems like a great place to enhance my training.
This article is wrong & tendentious in the extreme. Virtually everything in it is falsity-including dots, commas & blanks. I wonder what is Mr. Giraldi’s intent with it? All I can think of is a sort of therapy- you get it off your chest & feel better.
Feel better yet?
This is the arguing style of a self-conscious elite interested in enforcing social norms that they created for their benefit, and who disdain logic as the utterly unpersuasive tool of the socially powerless.
The powerful "proclaim" - the powerless seek to "persuade". The powerful "know" - the powerless seek to "prove".
(By the way, a window into Jewish techniques of persuasion. It's misleading to suggest Jews seek to "persuade". To do that would immediately put him in the weaker position. The Jew "knows" and "proclaims" - to seek to persuade is to admit the question is in doubt, and admits equality with your opponent. Logic is democratic. So long as gentiles seek to counter Jews with logic and argument, they have already surrendered. The general utilization of logic and reasoned argument among gentiles is a symptom of social surrender and inner exhaustion. One of the first signs of gentile rehabilitation will be when reasoned argument has given way to a stance of judging and evaluating and condemning, as the true source of social authority. Reasoned argument is beggary, judging others is seizing authority)
As such, Bardon, you are to be taken as a useful specimen of elitist thinking and your comments studied from a psychological perspective. As a self-identified elite (whatever your actual social status, which may be low), you reproduce the pattern I describe above of elites having a natural affinity for Jews and often championing them .
On another thread, you championed Western culture from an elitist perspective, in line with the basic structure of your world view.
And in that role, you are interesting. Thanks.
Give me a break.
Only a Jew would try to rationalize Jew cave man barbarism.
“Once the US is hollowed out, they will move on to the next host!”
– ce n’est pas possible anymore because of the wide ongoing exposure of the “eternal victim” as a merciless predator.
The 19th century German Romantics of Jewish ethnicity had a dream of Jewish nation-state. The dream has turned into a nightmare. Israel, in its current form, is an apartheid theocracy and aggressor; there is nowhere to hide from the hard facts of its colonial behavior — torture, extrajudicial killing (including the killing of Palestinian children and teens), and desecration of ancient cultural monuments, including desecration of old Palestinian cemeteries. It is the moral depravity of the state of Israel that makes its very existence ridiculous — and dangerous for the ordinary Jews worldwide, who still profess their first loyalty to the state of Israel and who are still not aware of where the mythology of Promised Land has led the zionists and ziocons to.
“American Jews are hugely over-represented in the places that matter: in the media, in entertainment, in politics, in financial services, in the professions, in the arts and in education. … some prominent Jewish critics of Israel resent identical criticism coming from non-Jews and tend to use their resources to marginalize it, frequently alleging that it is motivated by anti-Semitism.”
– The allegations of anti-Semitism have become toothless. See the Israelis’ cooperation with ISIS and the ziocons’ cooperation with Ukrainian neo-Nazi. The exposure of bloody immorality leaves no place to hide.
someone thinks that blaming 911 on Israel is antisemitism .
"To all appearances, Michael Chikindas was a reasonably successful professor in the Department of Food Science at Rutgers University, but that was before the website Israellycool.com discovered that his Facebook page was plastered with anti-Semitic cartoons.
The caricatures — with hook noses, leering grins and ultra-Orthodox religious clothing — were sometimes accompanied by “anti-Zionist” messages, but Chikindas also promoted conspiracy theories ranging from sickeningly familiar to sickeningly inventive. Along with the usual Holocaust denial, Chikindas asserted that Israelis were behind the 9/11 attacks and" http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/commentary/ct-perspec-chikindas-academia-political-correctness-offensive-0116-story.html Steven Lubet is a law professor at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and director of the Bartlit Center for Trial Advocacy
In that case blaming Iran for 911 and presiding over the case against Iran for 911 should alos be equally reprehensible Anti "Iranianism"
In America judges have heard the cases and have passed verdict against Iran.
I may not have the US history locked down tight, but as far as I know, British, Dutch and Spanish colonizers left Britain, Spain, etc., migrated to the American continent, displaced the indigenous peoples and all but eradicated their cultures.
Jews did the same thing wrt Palestine.
The difference is that when the British, Dutch and Spanish left their native countries, they did not destroy the people, institutions, culture and heritage they left behind.
Zionist Jews, on the other hand, destroyed, or maneuvered to have gentiles destroy on Jewish behalf, the men, women, children, culture, built legacy, cities, religious mores of the people in whose land they had formerly dwelt, be they Poles, Russians, Germans, Italians, French, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Roumanian, Greek, Ukraine.
said:
“all but eradicated their cultures”
Is that why there are so many brown Indians running around the US?
“Zionist Jews, on the other hand, destroyed, or maneuvered to have gentiles destroy on Jewish behalf, the men, women, children, culture, built legacy, cities, religious mores of the people in whose land they had formerly dwelt, be they Poles, Russians, Germans, Italians, French, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Roumanian, Greek, Ukraine.”
Valid point.
You did omit the fact that Jews were graciously allowed entry into those countries only to be tossed for their typically outrageous immoral behaviour.
Thanks.
WearsWar posted this comment recently: iow, German culture is on a trajectory to be "eradicated" via the systematic brainwashing of Germans and their children.
Much the same is being carried out against "secondary Americans" (I reject use of the term "whites." I'm not "white." I come from Italian ethnic/cultural/genetic heritage; don't know enough about genetics to know if Italian genes are different from, i.e. Chinese genes, but I know the Italian language, cultural legacy, folk tales, epic, geopolitical experience are different and distinct from, say, Chinese or British or Norwegian language, folk tales, cultural legacy, etc.)
That is to say, if Germans remain on the trajectory John Wear described, it won't be too many years before they are in the same situation as the "brown Indians" you regard derisively, Wally.
And so will "secondary Americans" in the USA; after the de-Germanization of Germany is complete, the de-Americanization of USA will ratchet up, until some one of our grandchildren may remark (ignorantly), "Is that why there are so many white ex-Europeans running around the US?"
I suggest that we "secondary (European) Americans" make common cause with "so many Brown Indians" -- and even with Blacks and Hispanics in USA, and attack the real enemy, the enemy in whose interest it is to set Blacks against whites -- with no benefit to Blacks, they're Charlie Brown and they'll never kick the football --; women against men, heterosexual against non-reproducing.
Let's be explicit about who that enemy is who thrives on dividing and destroying.
It's not brown Indians.
They already can do whatever they want in India.
They all descend from their Patriarch Shem; all the Asiatics do, so of course Israel has them by the balls.
Genesis 9:25-27
And he (Noah) said, Cursed be Canaan [blacks]; a servant of servants shall he be unto his brethren.
And he said, Blessed be the LORD God of Shem [Hebrews, Asiatics]; and Canaan shall be his servant.
God shall enlarge Japheth [whites], and he shall dwell in the tents of Shem; and Canaan shall be his servant.
Only a Jew would try to rationalize Jew cave man barbarism.
Go to hell, Nazi.
That pleases me, immensely.
There were the ‘Nazis’ with the mythological '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' and there were the ‘Nazis’ without the mythological ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’.
http://www.4thmedia.org/2012/11/the-jewish-monopoly-on-opium-still-fuels-chinese-resentment-today/
Thanks for that. While I’ve read some about the Opium Wars, I never heard that but it doesn’t surprise me a bit, and I’m aware that any such history is usually well hidden. A quick search of “sassoon opium”
tells me that you are undoubtedly correct though I didn’t doubt it.
The Chinese are generally extremely smart, and I hope they aren’t as ignorant and gullible as the Western goyim. Unfortunately, only time will tell.
Again, thanks.
"What’s always so delicious about this kind of stuff is that the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here. "
Yes those low IQ Indians don't even need to work a day in their lives now. Some "blood soaking" that was.
As for the invading violent Zionists vs. the Palestinians, well the Palestinians they haven't been so fortunate.
Forget the 'slippery slope' — Israel already is an apartheid state: Neil Macdonald
http://www.cbc.ca/news/opinion/israel-slippery-slope-1.4368018
www.codoh.com
“…well the Palestinians they haven’t been so fortunate.”
I agree, they may be even dumber than the natives in the Americas. Maybe import some of that good o’l firewater you gave yours…?
I've also heard that at a governmental level the Israelis are also making links with the Chinese - presumably when the (((Banksters))) have bled America and the West dry, they will move onto China as a milch cow and a source of their best young men to die in middle eastern wars on behalf of Israel, or to colonise Africa on behalf of the (((financial institutions & corporate fascists))).
I hope the Chine can suss them out soon enough, before it is too late.
Having spent over 10 years in China, I can tell you that there is no possibility of Israeli inroads into China, except for China playing them to their advantage. They have not forgotten the Opium wars, and in a very homogeneous ethnic country like China, they do not have the ability to blend in as they do in the West. Jewish bankers are never going to be able to dominate Chinese finances, despite having offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.
We have demonized the Chinese for political reasons, but I can tell you that they are much smarter than we are and much more capable of playing the long game. Underestimating the Chinese is a large part of the reason for our current state of affairs. Had we been smarter, we would have allied with China rather than Japan post-WW2, but our paranoia with reds taking over the world caused us to make the wrong choice.
China is doing what we should have done – making deals with the world instead of engaging country after country militarily. Neocons through history have led us by the nose into corridors of blood.
We will not be able to save ourselves unless we can roll out guillotines in the streets and fill the baskets with the heads of media, finance, government, and education – and I mean that literally.
Hi C & D,
Surely you're aware of The Goldman Sachs Group initiative to do "untethered" investment business in China? WSJ covered such wheeling & dealing a lot during this past year.
As you know, the Trump family toured Far East capitals recently and I sense his conversations with leaders had put Goldman Sachs interests FIRST!
Otherwise, (Zigh), after viewing this article's pic featuring the Seinfeld family luxuriating at Camp Caliber, I became happy with the knowledge that I never watched the original Seinfeld series.
Thanks!
Sorta like yer comment?
Feel better yet?
It would be hard for me tu find any written reference.
It is only fact that I did notice the disappearance of textile industries from North America, and suddenly I did notice imports from India.
All textile industry of North America ownership was Jewish.
Actually textile industry was the first industry leaving North America.
Some of it went to China, but most of it went to India.
There is practically no more textile industry in North America.
Ben Cardin is a Jewish congressman on the forefront of the fight to make it illegal to boycott Israel and one of the few democratic congressmen who voted against the Iran Deal – whatever Whiteness means to you, I doubt he represents it. Though I am no supporter of trannies, I think congressmen like Cardin and Schumer have to go, Israel is their priority and the American constitution is simply a nuisance in the way of that support.
Genesis 9:25-27
And he (Noah) said, Cursed be Canaan [blacks]; a servant of servants shall he be unto his brethren.
And he said, Blessed be the LORD God of Shem [Hebrews, Asiatics]; and Canaan shall be his servant.
God shall enlarge Japheth [whites], and he shall dwell in the tents of Shem; and Canaan shall be his servant.
Interesting! I did make copy of your comment. Thanks!
From that same article by Greenwald,
I’ll take a whistleblwoing trannie over a treasonous congressman any day of the week.
I still think Greenwald is making an ass of himself when he uses mature, white, male, cis and straight as terms of abuse.
Damn straight.
At least they will have blowing experience.
You say that like it’s a bad thing.
Excellent, except for the last two sentences which are absolutely dumb. Israel and real Jews in the diaspora won’t change. Judaism is a religion of racial supremacism, as the Torah makes abundantly clear. Israeli policy is, was and always will be ethnic cleansing of the Arab.
There is no solution to the Palestinian/Israeli dispute other than getting the Palestinians out of Palestine. I suggest that a half trillion dollars would do it: half to the Palestinians and half to Arab states accepting the migrants, the tab divided equally among the US, Europe and Israel, Israel’s share of the reparations to be paid over a period of one to two decades.
Jabotinsky’s reasoning has been cited and reflected in subsequent Zionist advocacy – from nominal “left” to so-called “right”.
...........................
It matters not what kind of words we use to explain our colonization. Colonization has its own integral and inescapable meaning understood by every Jew and by every Arab. Colonization has only one goal. This is in the nature of things.
To change that nature is impossible. It has been necessary to carry on colonization against the will of the Palestinian Arabs and the same condition exists now.
Even an agreement with non-Palestinians represents the same kind of fantasy. In order for Arab nationalists of Baghdad and Mecca and Damascus to agree to pay so serious a price they would have to refuse to maintain the Arab character of Palestine.
We cannot give any compensation for Palestine, neither to the Palestinians nor to other Arabs.
Therefore, a voluntary agreement is inconceivable. All colonization, even the most restricted, must continue in defiance of the will of the native population.
Therefore, it can continue and develop only under the shield of force which comprises an Iron Wall through which the local population can never break through. This is our Arab policy. To formulate it any other way would be hypocrisy.
Whether through the Balfour Declaration or the Mandate, external force is a necessity for establishing in the country conditions of rule and defense through which the local population, regardless of what it wishes, will be deprived of the possibility of impeding our colonization, administratively or physically.
Force must play its role – with strength and without indulgence. In this, there are no meaningful differences between our militarists and our vegetarians. One prefers an Iron Wall of Jewish bayonets; the other an Iron Wall of English bayonets.
To the hackneyed reproach that this point of view is unethical, I answer, ’absolutely untrue.’
This is our ethic. There is no other ethic. As long as there is the faintest spark of hope for the Arabs to impede us, they will not sell these hopes – not for any sweet words nor for any tasty morsel, because this is not a rabble but a people, a living people. And no people makes such enormous concessions on such fateful questions, except when there is no hope left, until we have removed every opening visible in the Iron Wall.
Hum... now where have I heard that before?
Oh yeah at the Jerusalem summit http://www.jerusalemsummit.org/eng/hs_short_eng.htm.
Which is like the Nazis first plan to relocate the Jews out of Germany.
If anyone wants to understand Israel, or the Jews since they go along with it, they really, really should read this and other articles at the site and also check out the members of this organization.
WARNING....if you have any sensibilities at all or a ounce of ethics, logic and reading skills the aim in the articles of this org will make you vomit.
One of the most striking things about Jews is their lying and utter inability to see that people see their lies.
What most folks don't know is that the same could be said about Germany as well.
Here's one example and there are better ones but I don't have the time presently to look them up. Note that Hitler and the Nazis came into power in 1933 and the above was written in 1938. I guess Hitler was "sum kinda antee-Semite, "Hunh?
Thanks the book link, absolutely fascinating!
It’s more sophisticated than most accounts of Jews in two respects -
1) It sees clearly that the Jewish religion of domination creates a chronically unhappy people. Jews themselves need to be redeemed from a philosophy deeply rooted in flawed human nature and that has been a temptation for every nation on earth.The line between good and evil runs down the human heart, and is not the exclusive province of any one people.
Just as European history of the past few centuries can be redeemed, and a wrong turn can be made good, and Europe does not have to die, as many of its victims would wish. Ideologies can take over a people, but the ghost must be exorcised, not the host killed.
Had Jews never existed, this timeless human tendency would have found ample expression in flawed human nature, as it did. Kill the current host, and the mind parasite will jump to a new one.
2) It makes the connection between Judaism as an elitist religion and the ability of Jews to ingratiate themselves with elites anywhere. People with similar world views like each otner. Jews encourage the worst tendencies in native elites, whose excesses might otherwise be held in check, and elitism gains an unnaturally prominent social position, where otherwise a natural balance of forces would render elitism but one social force among many, leading to a healthier society.
This is huge, and hugely important.
We can’t forget that the Jewish issue is at bottom the issue of elitism generally, and Jews merely bring this timeless human issue into focus through the clearest and purest expression of egotism and elitism, and a detailed development of all its tendencies in most lavish and profuse form.
I've spent the greater part of my life in close connection with so called "elites" both Jew and goy, and it's always amazed me how they uniformly attempt to cover their incompetence, impotence and other shortcomings with overachievement in some area or another.
This would also fit with the concept that Judaism was a product of a clan that was rejected by Israel proper, so the Levites essentially got even by undermining them and everyone else they came in contact with. In other words, the Israelites, through intermarriage and other social intercourse, were being assimilated (note that's also a dirty word for the Zio-crazies) and Judaism was a reaction to that process as is Zionism today. Instead of running around feeling rejected, they cultivated their "elitism" which was to the detriment of the greater world that continues in amazingly hideous forms to this day. It also explains the sadism and humiliation they seem to enjoy heaping on others at every chance they get.
If there is one message that I hope to illuminate it's that so called "authority" and "elitism" are and always have been, through and through frauds and products of the primitive, paranoid, perverted minds of snivelling infants who don't feel capable of joining the human race.
The "elites" are a pitiful lot.
Speaking of human waste, certain (ahem) folks seem to be pathologically fascinated with the stuff. Sick and demonic.
Its not here to make us unhappy either.
And your little illustration has nothing to do with the subject.
You shouldn’t publish every erroneous ultimate truth brain fart you have just because you have nothing to say about the actual issue.
I've also heard that at a governmental level the Israelis are also making links with the Chinese - presumably when the (((Banksters))) have bled America and the West dry, they will move onto China as a milch cow and a source of their best young men to die in middle eastern wars on behalf of Israel, or to colonise Africa on behalf of the (((financial institutions & corporate fascists))).
I hope the Chine can suss them out soon enough, before it is too late.
Never underestimate the fact that Jews look like goys (in part because they are genetically extremely similar). Despite the paranoia of many Jews, most goys never think about whether such and such writer, academic, movie star, etc., is Jewish. To them, they’re just white, so they just assume that they are on his side.
This will never be the case with the Chinese. When a Jew walks into the room, the Chinese will instinctually understand that he is not one of them and is not out to help them. Do business with him, yes, trust him, no.
The Han Chinese have spent thousands of years fighting outside peoples. They won’t rollover to some quick-talking Jew (or white goy for that matter).
Westminster Institute is a stridently Islamophobic, Roman Catholic-associated collection of former foreign service officers/personnel functioning out of a small storefront in a nondescript shopping center in McLean, VA.
Recently, David Goldman delivered this talk (as Westminster's founder, Robert Reilly, stated in the Intro, Goldman writes under "Spengler" on AsiaTimes online )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itAVYCiJ43g
The topic is the rise of China, but I was also intrigued with Goldman's mention of the demographic balance between Wealth and Age, and that "Iran is on a path to extinction" because it is not reproducing adequately, either demographically or in wealth, to provide for its elders. Goldman has been spouting this schtick about Iran for several years on AsiaTimes, and it provides an insight into the Jewish demand that US (((Treasury))) and (((Congress))) sanction Iran -- it's a genocidal scheme.
Ya - guys like Sheldon Adelson don't stand a chance in China.
Zuckerberg as a case in point.
"all but eradicated their cultures" Is that why there are so many brown Indians running around the US?"Zionist Jews, on the other hand, destroyed, or maneuvered to have gentiles destroy on Jewish behalf, the men, women, children, culture, built legacy, cities, religious mores of the people in whose land they had formerly dwelt, be they Poles, Russians, Germans, Italians, French, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Roumanian, Greek, Ukraine."Valid point.You did omit the fact that Jews were graciously allowed entry into those countries only to be tossed for their typically outrageous immoral behaviour.Thanks.
You’re shooting yourself in the foot, Wally; think it through.
WearsWar posted this comment recently:
iow, German culture is on a trajectory to be “eradicated” via the systematic brainwashing of Germans and their children.
Much the same is being carried out against “secondary Americans” (I reject use of the term “whites.” I’m not “white.” I come from Italian ethnic/cultural/genetic heritage; don’t know enough about genetics to know if Italian genes are different from, i.e. Chinese genes, but I know the Italian language, cultural legacy, folk tales, epic, geopolitical experience are different and distinct from, say, Chinese or British or Norwegian language, folk tales, cultural legacy, etc.)
That is to say, if Germans remain on the trajectory John Wear described, it won’t be too many years before they are in the same situation as the “brown Indians” you regard derisively, Wally.
And so will “secondary Americans” in the USA; after the de-Germanization of Germany is complete, the de-Americanization of USA will ratchet up, until some one of our grandchildren may remark (ignorantly), “Is that why there are so many white ex-Europeans running around the US?”
I suggest that we “secondary (European) Americans” make common cause with “so many Brown Indians” — and even with Blacks and Hispanics in USA, and attack the real enemy, the enemy in whose interest it is to set Blacks against whites — with no benefit to Blacks, they’re Charlie Brown and they’ll never kick the football –; women against men, heterosexual against non-reproducing.
Let’s be explicit about who that enemy is who thrives on dividing and destroying.
It’s not brown Indians.
Better luck next time.
www.codoh.com
In 1923 Jabotinsky wrote The Iron Wall, which could be called a benchmark essay for the entire Zionist movement. He set forth bluntly the essential premises of Zionism which had, indeed, been laid out before, if not as eloquently, by Theodor Herzl, Chaim Weizmann and others.
Jabotinsky’s reasoning has been cited and reflected in subsequent Zionist advocacy – from nominal “left” to so-called “right”.
………………………
It matters not what kind of words we use to explain our colonization. Colonization has its own integral and inescapable meaning understood by every Jew and by every Arab. Colonization has only one goal. This is in the nature of things.
To change that nature is impossible. It has been necessary to carry on colonization against the will of the Palestinian Arabs and the same condition exists now.
Even an agreement with non-Palestinians represents the same kind of fantasy. In order for Arab nationalists of Baghdad and Mecca and Damascus to agree to pay so serious a price they would have to refuse to maintain the Arab character of Palestine.
We cannot give any compensation for Palestine, neither to the Palestinians nor to other Arabs.
Therefore, a voluntary agreement is inconceivable. All colonization, even the most restricted, must continue in defiance of the will of the native population.
Therefore, it can continue and develop only under the shield of force which comprises an Iron Wall through which the local population can never break through. This is our Arab policy. To formulate it any other way would be hypocrisy.
Whether through the Balfour Declaration or the Mandate, external force is a necessity for establishing in the country conditions of rule and defense through which the local population, regardless of what it wishes, will be deprived of the possibility of impeding our colonization, administratively or physically.
Force must play its role – with strength and without indulgence. In this, there are no meaningful differences between our militarists and our vegetarians. One prefers an Iron Wall of Jewish bayonets; the other an Iron Wall of English bayonets.
To the hackneyed reproach that this point of view is unethical, I answer, ’absolutely untrue.’
This is our ethic. There is no other ethic. As long as there is the faintest spark of hope for the Arabs to impede us, they will not sell these hopes – not for any sweet words nor for any tasty morsel, because this is not a rabble but a people, a living people. And no people makes such enormous concessions on such fateful questions, except when there is no hope left, until we have removed every opening visible in the Iron Wall.
I think there’s no hope for you
Dear or dear
Somebody’s being made a total idiot of
WearsWar posted this comment recently: iow, German culture is on a trajectory to be "eradicated" via the systematic brainwashing of Germans and their children.
Much the same is being carried out against "secondary Americans" (I reject use of the term "whites." I'm not "white." I come from Italian ethnic/cultural/genetic heritage; don't know enough about genetics to know if Italian genes are different from, i.e. Chinese genes, but I know the Italian language, cultural legacy, folk tales, epic, geopolitical experience are different and distinct from, say, Chinese or British or Norwegian language, folk tales, cultural legacy, etc.)
That is to say, if Germans remain on the trajectory John Wear described, it won't be too many years before they are in the same situation as the "brown Indians" you regard derisively, Wally.
And so will "secondary Americans" in the USA; after the de-Germanization of Germany is complete, the de-Americanization of USA will ratchet up, until some one of our grandchildren may remark (ignorantly), "Is that why there are so many white ex-Europeans running around the US?"
I suggest that we "secondary (European) Americans" make common cause with "so many Brown Indians" -- and even with Blacks and Hispanics in USA, and attack the real enemy, the enemy in whose interest it is to set Blacks against whites -- with no benefit to Blacks, they're Charlie Brown and they'll never kick the football --; women against men, heterosexual against non-reproducing.
Let's be explicit about who that enemy is who thrives on dividing and destroying.
It's not brown Indians.
Wow! Really well said, S2C!
You are definitely smart enough to realize you are just emoting. Although I like you in general, it’s obvious that the majority of any comment of yours is what is what is called “copping an attitude” – argument by attitude.
This is the arguing style of a self-conscious elite interested in enforcing social norms that they created for their benefit, and who disdain logic as the utterly unpersuasive tool of the socially powerless.
The powerful “proclaim” – the powerless seek to “persuade”. The powerful “know” – the powerless seek to “prove”.
(By the way, a window into Jewish techniques of persuasion. It’s misleading to suggest Jews seek to “persuade”. To do that would immediately put him in the weaker position. The Jew “knows” and “proclaims” – to seek to persuade is to admit the question is in doubt, and admits equality with your opponent. Logic is democratic. So long as gentiles seek to counter Jews with logic and argument, they have already surrendered. The general utilization of logic and reasoned argument among gentiles is a symptom of social surrender and inner exhaustion. One of the first signs of gentile rehabilitation will be when reasoned argument has given way to a stance of judging and evaluating and condemning, as the true source of social authority. Reasoned argument is beggary, judging others is seizing authority)
As such, Bardon, you are to be taken as a useful specimen of elitist thinking and your comments studied from a psychological perspective. As a self-identified elite (whatever your actual social status, which may be low), you reproduce the pattern I describe above of elites having a natural affinity for Jews and often championing them .
On another thread, you championed Western culture from an elitist perspective, in line with the basic structure of your world view.
And in that role, you are interesting. Thanks.
Jabotinsky’s reasoning has been cited and reflected in subsequent Zionist advocacy – from nominal “left” to so-called “right”.
...........................
It matters not what kind of words we use to explain our colonization. Colonization has its own integral and inescapable meaning understood by every Jew and by every Arab. Colonization has only one goal. This is in the nature of things.
To change that nature is impossible. It has been necessary to carry on colonization against the will of the Palestinian Arabs and the same condition exists now.
Even an agreement with non-Palestinians represents the same kind of fantasy. In order for Arab nationalists of Baghdad and Mecca and Damascus to agree to pay so serious a price they would have to refuse to maintain the Arab character of Palestine.
We cannot give any compensation for Palestine, neither to the Palestinians nor to other Arabs.
Therefore, a voluntary agreement is inconceivable. All colonization, even the most restricted, must continue in defiance of the will of the native population.
Therefore, it can continue and develop only under the shield of force which comprises an Iron Wall through which the local population can never break through. This is our Arab policy. To formulate it any other way would be hypocrisy.
Whether through the Balfour Declaration or the Mandate, external force is a necessity for establishing in the country conditions of rule and defense through which the local population, regardless of what it wishes, will be deprived of the possibility of impeding our colonization, administratively or physically.
Force must play its role – with strength and without indulgence. In this, there are no meaningful differences between our militarists and our vegetarians. One prefers an Iron Wall of Jewish bayonets; the other an Iron Wall of English bayonets.
To the hackneyed reproach that this point of view is unethical, I answer, ’absolutely untrue.’
This is our ethic. There is no other ethic. As long as there is the faintest spark of hope for the Arabs to impede us, they will not sell these hopes – not for any sweet words nor for any tasty morsel, because this is not a rabble but a people, a living people. And no people makes such enormous concessions on such fateful questions, except when there is no hope left, until we have removed every opening visible in the Iron Wall.
Re: Your apposite Jabotinsky quote:
It is a clear statement of genocidal intent, obscured in the minds of the dumb goyim by the perpetual Jewish plaint about the age-old goyish mental disease of anti-Semitism.
It means there will be no solution to the Jew/Arab struggle in Palestine other than a final solution, the elimination of one population or the other. And to anyone who thinks it possible to remove the Jews, I say good luck. Where would they go? No one wants them.
But for the Palestinians there is the wide Arab world where their talents can be applied with vastly greater effect than under the Jewish yoke, and where they will be readily assimilated, culturally and economically.
Thus, Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem makes perferctly good sense. It’s a tiny first stem in the direction of a viable solution.
This will never be the case with the Chinese. When a Jew walks into the room, the Chinese will instinctually understand that he is not one of them and is not out to help them. Do business with him, yes, trust him, no.
The Han Chinese have spent thousands of years fighting outside peoples. They won't rollover to some quick-talking Jew (or white goy for that matter).
& Cloak And Dagger,
Westminster Institute is a stridently Islamophobic, Roman Catholic-associated collection of former foreign service officers/personnel functioning out of a small storefront in a nondescript shopping center in McLean, VA.
Recently, David Goldman delivered this talk (as Westminster’s founder, Robert Reilly, stated in the Intro, Goldman writes under “Spengler” on AsiaTimes online )
The topic is the rise of China, but I was also intrigued with Goldman’s mention of the demographic balance between Wealth and Age, and that “Iran is on a path to extinction” because it is not reproducing adequately, either demographically or in wealth, to provide for its elders. Goldman has been spouting this schtick about Iran for several years on AsiaTimes, and it provides an insight into the Jewish demand that US (((Treasury))) and (((Congress))) sanction Iran — it’s a genocidal scheme.
S2C,
Not surprised, but it is unpleasant for me to know that the Winchester Institute includes a professional "Catholic-associated" component.
Do you recall when Justice A. Scalia, a Roman Catholic, died?
Little was reported about how a crew from a Catholic order were at Scalia's death bed. Memory fails with the name of Scalia's beloved order but I do remembet that the society was named after a European Saint who was famous for HUNTING. I suppose that's hunting animals and not Nazi war criminals.
At any rate, when Catholic believers support a Jewish demand that ZUS sanction Iran, such is a diabolical-endorsement of a "genocidal scheme." Yesterday, Zio Matt Drudge' s web site featured a chilling World War 3 warning, issued by Pope Francis.
Hm?
Do you think a prominent Manchester Institute "service officer" would read Miranda rights to Pope of Rome and inform him that "anything further that you actually know can and will be used against you."
My preference was to avoid politics of "theology," but in this case, I did not. Thanks, S2C.
We have demonized the Chinese for political reasons, but I can tell you that they are much smarter than we are and much more capable of playing the long game. Underestimating the Chinese is a large part of the reason for our current state of affairs. Had we been smarter, we would have allied with China rather than Japan post-WW2, but our paranoia with reds taking over the world caused us to make the wrong choice.
China is doing what we should have done - making deals with the world instead of engaging country after country militarily. Neocons through history have led us by the nose into corridors of blood.
We will not be able to save ourselves unless we can roll out guillotines in the streets and fill the baskets with the heads of media, finance, government, and education - and I mean that literally.
Cloak And Dagger said: “Having spent over 10 years in China, I can tell you that there is no possibility of Israeli inroads into China, except for China playing them to their advantage.”
Hi C & D,
Surely you’re aware of The Goldman Sachs Group initiative to do “untethered” investment business in China? WSJ covered such wheeling & dealing a lot during this past year.
As you know, the Trump family toured Far East capitals recently and I sense his conversations with leaders had put Goldman Sachs interests FIRST!
Otherwise, (Zigh), after viewing this article’s pic featuring the Seinfeld family luxuriating at Camp Caliber, I became happy with the knowledge that I never watched the original Seinfeld series.
Thanks!
George Costanza has at least waded into activism. It would be hard to imagine him posing with an armed goon like Seinfeld. Julia Louis Dreyfus Benes has taken the indifferent high road so typical of entertainers, plenty of green stuff along with the public support for Hillary Rodham Clinton. Jason Alexander was the star of the show and still is in real life.
only the physical comedy of michael richards,
the greatest physical comedian ever,
made the show worth wasting time about.seinfeld, the warrior yid, is a terrible actor, an irritating voice,
a 3rd rate comedian.
Jerry just observed his friends and few plots were about hits activities.
The WASP / Jew ruling class of the American Empire is treasonously evil and it must be destroyed. It is important to remember the WASP treasonites who say nothing when American sovereignty is thrown aside in order to allow the US military to be used as muscle in the Middle East and West Asia to further the interests of Israel. The old stockers have never put up much of a defense against the Jew infestation of the mass media, banking, academia, politics and other areas.
Also, the evangelical Christians in the South are some of the strongest supporters of Israel. It is true that the evangelicals want to re-gather the Jews in Israel and allow God to exterminate the Jews who don’t take Christ into their heart. But the government of Israel doesn’t much care about the visions of the evangelicals as long as the loot from the US government and the regional power protection from the US military continues.
Once again I will say that the immigration issue is the one that will destroy the WASP / Jew ruling class. Tens of millions of Americans are disgusted with the greedy, treasonous rats in the WASP / Jew ruling class. Jebby Bush, the fat then thin WASP turd, got his head smashed by Trump on immigration and the Iraq War debacle conducted by Jebby’s brother George. Trump used the immigration issue to kick the balls of the WASP / Jew ruling class right up through the tops of their heads. There will be more of this in electoral politics in the United States.
NO MORE UNNECESSARY NEO-CON WARS ON BEHALF OF ISRAEL
IMMIGRATION MORATORIUM NOW
DEPORT ALL ILLEGAL ALIEN INVADERS NOW
THE WASP / JEW RULING CLASS MUST BE DESTROYED
WHO RUNS THE MEDIA?
WHO CONTROLS MONETARY POLICY?
'How do you spot a WASP in a film studio? By his broom." Jews control Hollywood, period. Only WASP slaves are allowed.
Furthermore, ask any WASP about his experience trying to get a decent loan from a Jewish banker. "Only Gentiles pay retail" is the message you'll get.
Ask an educated Christian (if you can find one) to explain the teachings and story of Martin Luther and his experience with the crypto-Jew infested Church. Luther was the biggest Jew-hater since Christ, but even his message has long been silenced and can hardly be blamed on WASPs.
Visit a Baptist Church in the South and see all those Old Testament - crazed "WASPs" singing songs and talking about anything OT but seldom anything about Christ. (Sarcasm.) Those ain't WASPs, pal.
I'll grant you this: WASPs as well as Christians in general are complete cowards. For letting Palestine be stolen, for leveling the Middle East for their batshit-loony "rapture" horseshit, for playing in the same sandbox with the diabolical Jewish bankers, for not boycotting Hollywood long ago, for not exposing diabolical Jewish professors, for NEVER defending "anti-Semites" trying to tell truth...... the list does on. For basically doing NOTHING to inconvenience the Jew or its filthy agenda.
But the worst offenders aren't WASPs by any stretch.
Ragging on the conniving jooies is well and good but what about the extreme cowardice and natural servility of the american population…….white, black, brown, and yellow? The population worships the god Mammon, so of course they are fawning and obsequious towards those with wealth. And the chrissie zio enablers are the most pathetic of all……dreaming of the final orgasmic Gog Magog cataclysm. The vile jooies are a symptom, not the disease……..
I've also heard that at a governmental level the Israelis are also making links with the Chinese - presumably when the (((Banksters))) have bled America and the West dry, they will move onto China as a milch cow and a source of their best young men to die in middle eastern wars on behalf of Israel, or to colonise Africa on behalf of the (((financial institutions & corporate fascists))).
I hope the Chine can suss them out soon enough, before it is too late.
,
Don’t worry about China….they wont be taken by the Jews or Israel. Despite all the craploa Israel puts out about their relationship with China and how the Chinese and Jews share common values...lol,…. yea the same common values crap they claim with America….it’s just hasbara.
There aren’t enough Jews in China to form any kind of fifth column to control China’s leaders.
There are only 2,500 Jews in China…0.00018 percent of the Chinese population (2014)
Jews are also not an officially recognized minority group in China’s multicultural society, and Judaism is not accorded the status of an official religion.
In 2016 Chinese officials started cracking down on Jewish communities, not allowing them to use Hebrew symbols and etc.. and raiding some of their Jewish ‘ community centers.’
I would love to see Isr get closer to China…it would raise even more conflicts of interest between the US and Israel. Same with the African countries they are courting.
It's more sophisticated than most accounts of Jews in two respects -
1) It sees clearly that the Jewish religion of domination creates a chronically unhappy people. Jews themselves need to be redeemed from a philosophy deeply rooted in flawed human nature and that has been a temptation for every nation on earth.The line between good and evil runs down the human heart, and is not the exclusive province of any one people.
Just as European history of the past few centuries can be redeemed, and a wrong turn can be made good, and Europe does not have to die, as many of its victims would wish. Ideologies can take over a people, but the ghost must be exorcised, not the host killed.
Had Jews never existed, this timeless human tendency would have found ample expression in flawed human nature, as it did. Kill the current host, and the mind parasite will jump to a new one.
2) It makes the connection between Judaism as an elitist religion and the ability of Jews to ingratiate themselves with elites anywhere. People with similar world views like each otner. Jews encourage the worst tendencies in native elites, whose excesses might otherwise be held in check, and elitism gains an unnaturally prominent social position, where otherwise a natural balance of forces would render elitism but one social force among many, leading to a healthier society.
This is huge, and hugely important.
We can't forget that the Jewish issue is at bottom the issue of elitism generally, and Jews merely bring this timeless human issue into focus through the clearest and purest expression of egotism and elitism, and a detailed development of all its tendencies in most lavish and profuse form.
True, and I suspect that at the bottom of elitism generally is a deep feeling of inferiority, which seems paradoxical but makes sense for at least two reasons.
I’ve spent the greater part of my life in close connection with so called “elites” both Jew and goy, and it’s always amazed me how they uniformly attempt to cover their incompetence, impotence and other shortcomings with overachievement in some area or another.
This would also fit with the concept that Judaism was a product of a clan that was rejected by Israel proper, so the Levites essentially got even by undermining them and everyone else they came in contact with. In other words, the Israelites, through intermarriage and other social intercourse, were being assimilated (note that’s also a dirty word for the Zio-crazies) and Judaism was a reaction to that process as is Zionism today. Instead of running around feeling rejected, they cultivated their “elitism” which was to the detriment of the greater world that continues in amazingly hideous forms to this day. It also explains the sadism and humiliation they seem to enjoy heaping on others at every chance they get.
If there is one message that I hope to illuminate it’s that so called “authority” and “elitism” are and always have been, through and through frauds and products of the primitive, paranoid, perverted minds of snivelling infants who don’t feel capable of joining the human race.
The “elites” are a pitiful lot.
At that Jerusalem Conference, Robert Moss, then-editor of Economist magazine subset "Foreign Report," said: Rounding out Wesley Clark's Sad Seven, Lebanon, Somalia and Sudan, were discussed elsewhere at the Jerusalem Conference. Benzion Netanyahu was Vladimir Jabotinsky's acolyte in USA in late 1930s, and took up Jabotinsky's mantle when the leader of Revisionist Zionism & author of Iron Wall doctrine died. It was Benzion's idea to play off American parties against each other: Jews, esp. in New York, already had a lock on Democratic party but in Benzion's view, Jews were not getting enough attention from Dems; he reached out to Republicans and offered GOP Jewish support if Republicans would install a plank advocating for zionist Palestine, as Dems had done. Ever since, both parties in USA have maintained platform planks in support of Zionism -- the birth of the bipartisan special relationship.Benzion played an active role in the vast destruction of European Christianity in World War II, carrying out the twin, Levitic agenda of Destroying and seizing that which belongs to another, while blaming the victim for the transgressive 'persecution'. Benjamin Netanyahu has carried on his father's zealotry.Several points:
1. The Netanyahus are a crime family prominent in all of the genocidal wars that destroyed European and Middle Eastern states in the process of birthing bastard child Zion/Israel. (Rabbi Stephen Wise, son of a Hungarian rabbi, and his son, James Waterman Wise, also fit the template of father-son-son crime family involved in the deliberate killings of millions in pursuit of bastard child Zion/Israel.)2. Hebrew literature/mythos is replete with dysfunctional father-son and brother-brother relationships, from Cain slaying Abel, to Abraham casting out Ishmael and favoring Isaac; Abraham acquiescing to god's demand that he slay Isaac, substituting an "unblemished ram, caught in the thicket" (i.e. a scapegoat) at the last minute; Esau, a first-born but designated Edom, which stands for Rome, one of Jehudites' two perpetual enemies (the other being Babylon), being tricked out of his inheritance by younger, favored brother Jacob; etc.
It's reasonable to have these notions in the back of one's mind when thinking about the "huge imago that made a psychopathic god."
3. Thus emerges a subtle, almost uniquely Jewishy point in support of jacques sheete's observation, that 'elites' are basically inferior people: it was claimed that Benzion was bereft at the death of his first-born son, and that Benjamin spent some miserable years trying to achieve a place in his father's affection. The issue of displacement of first-born, and of favoritism, and of brother-son jealousy or murder of brother-son threads its way through Hebrew mythos. One or the other son is a hapless individual -- inferior, cast off, always playing catch-up.How many of the elite in power today are that inferior brother or off-cast son?
It's also interesting to note that many of the US presidents most firmly controlled by Jewish elements had only daughters and no sons--no one to carry on their names. JFK's son -- who would have carried on his name, died in a mysterious plane crash. Woodrow Wilson, LBJ, Nixon, Carter, Clinton, George W., Obama had daughters. Ford & Reagan mess up the post-JFK pattern: Ford had 3 sons & 1 dau; Reagan had 3 daughters and 2 sons, one of whom, Michael, was adopted. Trump has 2 brothers and 2 sisters; two sons and three daughters. Trump's older brother, who died young of alcoholism, is remembered by Donald with compassion and the conviction never to drink; it appears Donald had at least a functioning relationship with his father, and his remaining brother, though shunning the limelight, remains loyal to Donald, as do Donald's sisters. It may be that the "mentally unstable" Donald is the most firmly grounded of all the presidents of the last century.
seinfeld show was/is puerile.
only the physical comedy of michael richards,
the greatest physical comedian ever,
made the show worth wasting time about.
seinfeld, the warrior yid, is a terrible actor, an irritating voice,
a 3rd rate comedian.
Also, the evangelical Christians in the South are some of the strongest supporters of Israel. It is true that the evangelicals want to re-gather the Jews in Israel and allow God to exterminate the Jews who don't take Christ into their heart. But the government of Israel doesn't much care about the visions of the evangelicals as long as the loot from the US government and the regional power protection from the US military continues.
Once again I will say that the immigration issue is the one that will destroy the WASP / Jew ruling class. Tens of millions of Americans are disgusted with the greedy, treasonous rats in the WASP / Jew ruling class. Jebby Bush, the fat then thin WASP turd, got his head smashed by Trump on immigration and the Iraq War debacle conducted by Jebby's brother George. Trump used the immigration issue to kick the balls of the WASP / Jew ruling class right up through the tops of their heads. There will be more of this in electoral politics in the United States.
NO MORE UNNECESSARY NEO-CON WARS ON BEHALF OF ISRAEL
IMMIGRATION MORATORIUM NOW
DEPORT ALL ILLEGAL ALIEN INVADERS NOW
THE WASP / JEW RULING CLASS MUST BE DESTROYED
WHO RUNS THE MEDIA?
WHO CONTROLS MONETARY POLICY?
This comment is so moronic it’s not worth responding to, but nonetheless I’ll relay an old joke I heard from the Jews who control Hollywood, down to the janitorial service.
‘How do you spot a WASP in a film studio? By his broom.” Jews control Hollywood, period. Only WASP slaves are allowed.
Furthermore, ask any WASP about his experience trying to get a decent loan from a Jewish banker. “Only Gentiles pay retail” is the message you’ll get.
Ask an educated Christian (if you can find one) to explain the teachings and story of Martin Luther and his experience with the crypto-Jew infested Church. Luther was the biggest Jew-hater since Christ, but even his message has long been silenced and can hardly be blamed on WASPs.
Visit a Baptist Church in the South and see all those Old Testament – crazed “WASPs” singing songs and talking about anything OT but seldom anything about Christ. (Sarcasm.) Those ain’t WASPs, pal.
I’ll grant you this: WASPs as well as Christians in general are complete cowards. For letting Palestine be stolen, for leveling the Middle East for their batshit-loony “rapture” horseshit, for playing in the same sandbox with the diabolical Jewish bankers, for not boycotting Hollywood long ago, for not exposing diabolical Jewish professors, for NEVER defending “anti-Semites” trying to tell truth…… the list does on. For basically doing NOTHING to inconvenience the Jew or its filthy agenda.
But the worst offenders aren’t WASPs by any stretch.
The WASP / Jew ruling class in the American Empire will soon be dislodged from power. Hollywood Jews attacking White women and WASPs won't call a Jew a Jew. Thousands of American soldiers butchered, burnt and obliterated to advance the foreign policy goals of Israel and WASPs stay mum.
Anti-Semitism is caused by bad Jewish behaviour; any honest Rabbi, if you can find one, will readily tell you that.
I agree that these “renegade Jews” (as I think of them) that you mention are good and worth reading. Phil should have given them a nod. But the good work they do as a tiny minority of Jews does not invalidate the points that Giraldi is making here. Over all, he’s right on the money.
So you are promoting the transfer of Palestines out of Palestine into other countries.
Hum… now where have I heard that before?
Oh yeah at the Jerusalem summit http://www.jerusalemsummit.org/eng/hs_short_eng.htm.
Which is like the Nazis first plan to relocate the Jews out of Germany.
If anyone wants to understand Israel, or the Jews since they go along with it, they really, really should read this and other articles at the site and also check out the members of this organization.
WARNING….if you have any sensibilities at all or a ounce of ethics, logic and reading skills the aim in the articles of this org will make you vomit.
One of the most striking things about Jews is their lying and utter inability to see that people see their lies.
We have to feel for the Palestinians because they lost their land. Just as they feel for Europeans becoming minorities in our own countries to Muslims and other Third-Worlders. They are very vocal in our defence. Just kidding… At least Palestinians were not forced to finance their own dispossession. Remember the Palin doctrine: Let Allah sort it out!
This will never be the case with the Chinese. When a Jew walks into the room, the Chinese will instinctually understand that he is not one of them and is not out to help them. Do business with him, yes, trust him, no.
The Han Chinese have spent thousands of years fighting outside peoples. They won't rollover to some quick-talking Jew (or white goy for that matter).
The Han Chinese have spent thousands of years fighting outside peoples. They won’t rollover to some quick-talking Jew (or white goy for that matter).
Ya – guys like Sheldon Adelson don’t stand a chance in China.
Look at Japan. More than happy to do business with Jews the world around, but you don't see Jews pushing their multi-culti agenda in Japan now do you.
Wait till it all comes crashing down. When things happen in China, they happen suddenly, and it is over in an instant.
Who owns the casinos in Macau.
Think Peace - Paul!
I don’t share Greenwald’s admiration for the Manning, who has a serious and conspicuous mental illness. But given these two choices, I share your preference.
I still think Greenwald is making an ass of himself when he uses mature, white, male, cis and straight as terms of abuse.
Hum... now where have I heard that before?
Oh yeah at the Jerusalem summit http://www.jerusalemsummit.org/eng/hs_short_eng.htm.
Which is like the Nazis first plan to relocate the Jews out of Germany.
If anyone wants to understand Israel, or the Jews since they go along with it, they really, really should read this and other articles at the site and also check out the members of this organization.
WARNING....if you have any sensibilities at all or a ounce of ethics, logic and reading skills the aim in the articles of this org will make you vomit.
One of the most striking things about Jews is their lying and utter inability to see that people see their lies.
I am promoting a deal, which is to say a voluntary transfer of population with massive reparations. Under the terms proposed, the Palestinians would become among the wealthiest groups in the ME. With the cash that went with the deal they’d be able to create new towns, cities, and high-tech agricultural settlements in their new homeland(s).
Its obvious what you promote....and that you want America and Europe to pay for it.
Zio crap.
Guys like Jerry Seinfeld will have to figure out that performing in Israel and playing around for a laugh at their counter-terrorist indoctrination centers that simulate shooting Arabs is not exactly acceptable.
Seignfeld is hopelessly Jewish. He is a Little Jew who will follow what the Big Jews say.
Clearly he lacks the intellectual capacity to be morally honest.
Hmm – is this lack of integrity hard coded genetic, or is it the Jew culture that engenders this gross defect.
Think Peace — Art
The Western Europeans are not losing their homelands to Palestinians. They are losing their land to opportunist settlers, from the ME, Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe who were invited in by a treasonous elite seeking a cheap workforce and the continued accumulation of wealth by the property development industry, as immigrant populations expand the demand for infra-structure and housing.
Blaming that on Palestinians is daft or deliberate misdirection.
I still think Greenwald is making an ass of himself when he uses mature, white, male, cis and straight as terms of abuse.
What a great set of choices!
I’ll take a whistleblwoing trannie over a treasonous congressman any day of the week.
Damn straight.
At least they will have blowing experience.
WearsWar posted this comment recently: iow, German culture is on a trajectory to be "eradicated" via the systematic brainwashing of Germans and their children.
Much the same is being carried out against "secondary Americans" (I reject use of the term "whites." I'm not "white." I come from Italian ethnic/cultural/genetic heritage; don't know enough about genetics to know if Italian genes are different from, i.e. Chinese genes, but I know the Italian language, cultural legacy, folk tales, epic, geopolitical experience are different and distinct from, say, Chinese or British or Norwegian language, folk tales, cultural legacy, etc.)
That is to say, if Germans remain on the trajectory John Wear described, it won't be too many years before they are in the same situation as the "brown Indians" you regard derisively, Wally.
And so will "secondary Americans" in the USA; after the de-Germanization of Germany is complete, the de-Americanization of USA will ratchet up, until some one of our grandchildren may remark (ignorantly), "Is that why there are so many white ex-Europeans running around the US?"
I suggest that we "secondary (European) Americans" make common cause with "so many Brown Indians" -- and even with Blacks and Hispanics in USA, and attack the real enemy, the enemy in whose interest it is to set Blacks against whites -- with no benefit to Blacks, they're Charlie Brown and they'll never kick the football --; women against men, heterosexual against non-reproducing.
Let's be explicit about who that enemy is who thrives on dividing and destroying.
It's not brown Indians.
Beautiful idea. It does not work.
I've spent the greater part of my life in close connection with so called "elites" both Jew and goy, and it's always amazed me how they uniformly attempt to cover their incompetence, impotence and other shortcomings with overachievement in some area or another.
This would also fit with the concept that Judaism was a product of a clan that was rejected by Israel proper, so the Levites essentially got even by undermining them and everyone else they came in contact with. In other words, the Israelites, through intermarriage and other social intercourse, were being assimilated (note that's also a dirty word for the Zio-crazies) and Judaism was a reaction to that process as is Zionism today. Instead of running around feeling rejected, they cultivated their "elitism" which was to the detriment of the greater world that continues in amazingly hideous forms to this day. It also explains the sadism and humiliation they seem to enjoy heaping on others at every chance they get.
If there is one message that I hope to illuminate it's that so called "authority" and "elitism" are and always have been, through and through frauds and products of the primitive, paranoid, perverted minds of snivelling infants who don't feel capable of joining the human race.
The "elites" are a pitiful lot.
Yes, yes, and yes
Extremely well said. The psychology of elitism is one of the most significant factors in human history and a correct understanding of it is one of the most illuminating studies one can make.
I’ve noticed that strain in your comments and am deeply appreciative of it.
Having known many wealthy and successful men, I’ve been shocked by their mediocrity. People simply cannot grasp the nonentities that are our elites. Once you see it, the social world can never seem the same again.
Didn’t someone famous say the world is ruled by very different people than youd expect?
A good book on this btw is Morris Berman – Wandering God.
In the end I suspect society cannot be reformed on any large scale and there are no solutions – emotionally deformed and crippled men will continue to be produced one way or another, and the whole ridiculous juggernaut will be perpetually set in motion.
Solutions can only be individual, or if communal, existing on the margins and cracks of society and history, in the interstices of time, in lulls, and the like .
All large scale hopes have died within me, and I am liberated from false dreams.
But it is hugely important that this “underground” tradition of happiness be preserved in the world even if it can only ever be marginal, as all good things are rare.
Keep up the good work.
Still, I wonder where people get their faith. Not only has hope died, but so has fear and I also think that all solutions are only temporary, all of which is liberating and also stimulating.
I agree. I just think Mr. Giraldi should have given them a nod, especially when a lot of his sources come from Mondoweiss. But he’s definitely right about the duplicity of “liberal Zionists.”
I still think Greenwald is making an ass of himself when he uses mature, white, male, cis and straight as terms of abuse.
The point is an asshole puppet named Ben Cardin who also has Russia on the brain. Fuck him, it would be better to have a CIA molded trannie puppet who rose to fame showing how the US Military mows down civilians with cannon fire. Vote for your puppet!
What? I do not blame Palestinians for our problems. I just say they do not care one bit about our problems and I see no reason for me to care about theirs. I actually wish them AND the Jews good luck solving their issues. But it is none of my business. Your brief analysis of Europe’s problems is mostly sound.
Feel better yet?
Well said
The diversity and inclusion scheme, primarily a Jewish invention, is all about achieving protected class supremacy for Jews while Jews coexist in proximity with gentile protected classes.
The scheme establishes a pecking order where Jews are at the top of the entitlement heap, and gentile protected classes receive some government scraps.
In Israel, the ideals of diversity have been achieved where Jews are the top protected class.:
In Israel, there is around 20% of the voting population that is gentile. The gentile voters of Israel are also various protected classes, but the gentile voter minority is expected to be much less protected or entitled than the Jewish majority.
The gentile protected class minority in Israel can be any ethnic group other than a European-straight-Christian-male.
Israel achieves another ideal of diversity, where the Nazi or European-straight-Christian-male has zero rights and is almost non-existent except as a suspicious tourist or a unwanted guest.
Leftist Jews in Israel fully support the Jewish diversity and inclusion scheme the same as rightist Jews, but leftist Jews love to argue about the government scraps allowed for lesser protected class gentile voters in Israel.
Israeli leftist Jews are the same as rightist Israeli Jews such that they too have no tolerance for people they label as being a Nazi, a anti-Semite, or a European-straight-Christian-male.
Westminster Institute is a stridently Islamophobic, Roman Catholic-associated collection of former foreign service officers/personnel functioning out of a small storefront in a nondescript shopping center in McLean, VA.
Recently, David Goldman delivered this talk (as Westminster's founder, Robert Reilly, stated in the Intro, Goldman writes under "Spengler" on AsiaTimes online )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itAVYCiJ43g
The topic is the rise of China, but I was also intrigued with Goldman's mention of the demographic balance between Wealth and Age, and that "Iran is on a path to extinction" because it is not reproducing adequately, either demographically or in wealth, to provide for its elders. Goldman has been spouting this schtick about Iran for several years on AsiaTimes, and it provides an insight into the Jewish demand that US (((Treasury))) and (((Congress))) sanction Iran -- it's a genocidal scheme.
SolontoCroesus said: “Westminster Institute is a stridently Islamophobic, Roman Catholic-associated collection of former foreign service officers/personnel functioning out of a small storefront in a nondescript shopping center in McLean, VA.”
S2C,
Not surprised, but it is unpleasant for me to know that the Winchester Institute includes a professional “Catholic-associated” component.
Do you recall when Justice A. Scalia, a Roman Catholic, died?
Little was reported about how a crew from a Catholic order were at Scalia’s death bed. Memory fails with the name of Scalia’s beloved order but I do remembet that the society was named after a European Saint who was famous for HUNTING. I suppose that’s hunting animals and not Nazi war criminals.
At any rate, when Catholic believers support a Jewish demand that ZUS sanction Iran, such is a diabolical-endorsement of a “genocidal scheme.” Yesterday, Zio Matt Drudge’ s web site featured a chilling World War 3 warning, issued by Pope Francis.
Hm?
Do you think a prominent Manchester Institute “service officer” would read Miranda rights to Pope of Rome and inform him that “anything further that you actually know can and will be used against you.”
My preference was to avoid politics of “theology,” but in this case, I did not. Thanks, S2C.
Not a talent for which Catholics are well regarded.
I love conspiracies.
What’s good about it?
You are right to discuss PEP but Seinfeld is not remotely a progressive so not a good example.
While one can never misunderestimate the toxic influence of the Non-Existent Lobby which must not be named, it’s not them alone. There’s this massive problem with the so-called Christians in Murika, who don’t really believe in Christ (like Christians of the olden days) but instead worship this idol – manufactured by their “churches” and promoted by (((fake news))) for decades – the Judeo-Christ. Rooted in the appalling heresy of the Scofield Bible, this strange religion holds that Talmudic Satanists (who’ve been killing every manifestation of Christ for two-thousand years running) have this special secret back door to eternal grace because they’re a master race. While this bizarre cult is mainly in the homeland of what Saker refers to as the “Anglo-Zionist Empire”, it’s influence if massive. So, yes, goyische kopf make (((their))) toxic presence even worse that it would otherwise be.
Bullshit.
Its obvious what you promote….and that you want America and Europe to pay for it.
Zio crap.
Careful, the site is owned by a good Jew, Ron Unz. And, this article is written by an another good Jew, Phil Giraldi.
Think Peace - Paul!
'How do you spot a WASP in a film studio? By his broom." Jews control Hollywood, period. Only WASP slaves are allowed.
Furthermore, ask any WASP about his experience trying to get a decent loan from a Jewish banker. "Only Gentiles pay retail" is the message you'll get.
Ask an educated Christian (if you can find one) to explain the teachings and story of Martin Luther and his experience with the crypto-Jew infested Church. Luther was the biggest Jew-hater since Christ, but even his message has long been silenced and can hardly be blamed on WASPs.
Visit a Baptist Church in the South and see all those Old Testament - crazed "WASPs" singing songs and talking about anything OT but seldom anything about Christ. (Sarcasm.) Those ain't WASPs, pal.
I'll grant you this: WASPs as well as Christians in general are complete cowards. For letting Palestine be stolen, for leveling the Middle East for their batshit-loony "rapture" horseshit, for playing in the same sandbox with the diabolical Jewish bankers, for not boycotting Hollywood long ago, for not exposing diabolical Jewish professors, for NEVER defending "anti-Semites" trying to tell truth...... the list does on. For basically doing NOTHING to inconvenience the Jew or its filthy agenda.
But the worst offenders aren't WASPs by any stretch.
Who can find an educated Christian? Who can find an honest Rabbi?
The WASP / Jew ruling class in the American Empire will soon be dislodged from power. Hollywood Jews attacking White women and WASPs won’t call a Jew a Jew. Thousands of American soldiers butchered, burnt and obliterated to advance the foreign policy goals of Israel and WASPs stay mum.
Anti-Semitism is caused by bad Jewish behaviour; any honest Rabbi, if you can find one, will readily tell you that.
RUSSIA INSIDER drops the Big One, let’s see how long they last against the Jewish Juggernaut
The Russia Insider article is a must for many regulars here, who have not seen it.
This article only wishes to open up a respectful, needed discussion to make it better for everybody, but acknowledges the dire taboo which must be transgressed to initiate any discussion about 'jews', because of the known consequences/disincentives of openly discussing the issues.
The demonization of Russia, attributed by the authors to The jewish lobby/establishment/control nexus (my paraphrase/summarization), the primary subject of the article, is one of the many issues.
http://russia-insider.com/en/its-time-drop-jew-taboo/ri22186
hunt these people down.You also get the gentile elites who love the Jewish money and follow along.
The word Jew is still problematic to this day. Not everyone agree what the exact definition is.
I usually go by the ethnic or religious standard. Some Jewish ancestry I dont care about as long if they arent philosemites.
The combination of religious-ethnic- sometimes ancestry-sometimes racial thing gives them extra power. You criticize Judaism? antisemite. you criticize ethnic? antisemite, criticize Zionism starting to be antisemite. Criticizing Jewish power and Jews should be the same like any other group.
Now calling for death, or ovens, or stuff should be anti"Jewish".
Just like for death to Russians or Africans or whoever should be antiRussian/African/etc.Also antisemite term should include both Arabs and Jews and other relatives.
When will the Jews make their mind? are they European or Jewish? why they take advantage of both?
S2C,
Not surprised, but it is unpleasant for me to know that the Winchester Institute includes a professional "Catholic-associated" component.
Do you recall when Justice A. Scalia, a Roman Catholic, died?
Little was reported about how a crew from a Catholic order were at Scalia's death bed. Memory fails with the name of Scalia's beloved order but I do remembet that the society was named after a European Saint who was famous for HUNTING. I suppose that's hunting animals and not Nazi war criminals.
At any rate, when Catholic believers support a Jewish demand that ZUS sanction Iran, such is a diabolical-endorsement of a "genocidal scheme." Yesterday, Zio Matt Drudge' s web site featured a chilling World War 3 warning, issued by Pope Francis.
Hm?
Do you think a prominent Manchester Institute "service officer" would read Miranda rights to Pope of Rome and inform him that "anything further that you actually know can and will be used against you."
My preference was to avoid politics of "theology," but in this case, I did not. Thanks, S2C.
I suppose that’s hunting animals and not Nazi war criminals.
Not a talent for which Catholics are well regarded.
https://www.gunsonpegs.com/shoots/croatia/bear-hunting-in-croatia
But even counting some neocons as liberal on some less important things, Seinfeld is not one of them.
Trigger factor alone makes it excellent.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tl294zrYLzk
Donald Trump, 9/11 Case Closed (Part 2.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d47oH8PS_QY
Thank you for the videos. Long, but I watched both of them. Very informative.
That's why I'm throwin' so much spaghetti at the wall.
Eventually some of it's got to stick.
And when the spaghetti finally hits the fan, I'll be going down with my pistolas blazing.
https://i.pinimg.com/236x/a8/a2/bf/a8a2bf362a4f052480240256469216e0--yosemite-sam-gun-rights.jpg
Ya - guys like Sheldon Adelson don't stand a chance in China.
I’m not saying the Chinese won’t do business with Jews. But wait until a Jew tries to buy a major media outlet in China or some visiting Jewish academic writes some screed about the lack of immigration to China, the Chinese will make it very clear that this will not stand.
Look at Japan. More than happy to do business with Jews the world around, but you don’t see Jews pushing their multi-culti agenda in Japan now do you.
Hi C & D,
Surely you're aware of The Goldman Sachs Group initiative to do "untethered" investment business in China? WSJ covered such wheeling & dealing a lot during this past year.
As you know, the Trump family toured Far East capitals recently and I sense his conversations with leaders had put Goldman Sachs interests FIRST!
Otherwise, (Zigh), after viewing this article's pic featuring the Seinfeld family luxuriating at Camp Caliber, I became happy with the knowledge that I never watched the original Seinfeld series.
Thanks!
Hi Chuck,
I am very well aware of the many inroads the Jewish bankers are trying to make, to do to the Chinese finances what they did to ours. There is no prayer of a Rothschild Federal Reserve forming in Beijing – I guarantee you. Right now, the gold-backed RMB spells the end of the US dollar hegemony, and the Jewish bankers are trying to get in on that before the dollar collapses, just as the “One Belt, One Road” spells the end of the use of International trade to threaten and sanction countries. As you may have noticed, all our attempts to create chaos in the Far East is failing miserably, and our influence there has all but waned – even our allies in the region have all but moved into the Chinese sphere of influence. Australia is definitely headed that way, and it won’t be long before Taiwan is back to being part of “One China”.
As I said, China is playing the Jews, and China is playing the long game. Unlike us, they learned a lot from history, and they have had over 5000 years of it – compared to our less than 300 years of self-deception. They are enemies with India and allied with Pakistan, once our staunch ally in the region. Israel is throwing a lot of resources into India – but there will be blowback. China doesn’t form alliances due to some misguided beliefs in “friendship”, or because of some powerful foreign lobby, – it does so because it is in China’s self-interest. We form alliances to benefit Israel with no benefits to us at all. So, which of the two countries is smarter?
Yet another ringer from Giraldi! I have only a few points to add:
Imagine that: they even get you to pay for your own indoctrination! Damn, those Jews are clever.
Well, if the Talmud is to be believed, all goyim exist only to serve the Jews. At a deep level then, we are all effectively Palestinians. Our ‘own’ government even puts Israeli interests ahead of ours.
In fact, the level of Zionist control over Washington has become so absurd that one has to wonder which country is actually the client state, and which is the mother country!
Footnote: Saban is also the owner of Univision, America’s largest Spanish-language television network. So let the indoctrination of the Hispanics begin!
Jew York voting in a Zionist? Who woulda thunk it! The truth is, if you want to hold any significant public office in NY, you will have to be a ‘shomer’ too, whether you’re Jewish or not–think Rudi Giuliani or Hellary Clinton.
Of course. For these Jewish-dominated gatekeeper groups, it’s not really about whether our relationship with Israel is good for America–never mind the Palestinians; no, it’s really all about what’s good for the Jews.
That “fantasy concordat” would in reality be a surrender document signed by the Palestinians. But what makes it a fantasy is that, even if they can’t really stop occupation and ethnic cleansing, the Palestinians have no interest whatsoever in legally ratifying them. Any Pally who signed such a document–even a total Zio-muppet like Mahmoud Abbas–wouldn’t last five minutes in his home town before being assassinated.
Ya - guys like Sheldon Adelson don't stand a chance in China.
Oh he managed to create a crime fiefdom in Makow, before Hong Kong went back to China. There is a good reason that China still allows that crime lord to survive – it has allowed China to trap its own corrupt officials.
Wait till it all comes crashing down. When things happen in China, they happen suddenly, and it is over in an instant.
Sorry.
China will do what China always does – it will have period of growth – then a leader will come along and stop change. It looks like the current guy may be that person. He is cracking down on freedom.
China has twenty years before it shuts down (or there is a revolt for freedom).
Think Peace --- Art
“We might even get Hollywood on board to produce an honest movie about the plight of the Palestinians.”
You must be joking!
That picture says it all – the pampered US Jew getting his jollies, standing on stolen land, mugging it up with an actual killer, pretending to be the internal Jew victim, killing his fierce Palestinian enemy with an AK47.
Such a deal too – $115 for adults and $85 for children.
Who but the Jews would think something like this up?
What bunch of sick friggen people – are the Jews.
Think Peace —- Art
p.s. Just like Israeli Jews – Jerry gets to summarily kill. (Look at that triumphant sick smile.)
Sherm
Was it? How so?
That’s a stupid question. Israel is far worse. Segregated America never used the military against blacks, and there was no intent to exterminate or cleanse the nation of blacks. No napalm, tanks, or attack aorcraft, missiles, etc. Not even close. And the Israelis can’t even muster paternalism towards the Palestinians. Are you serious?
They think we have not been propagandize about the evils of segregation since kindergarten.
They think they are well informed intellectuals telling us things we have never heard about in our lives.
They are wrong and everyone but the Jewish media is sick sick sick sick of it
To Jews, all Jews, Izruel be ‘The Promised Land’.
BTW, Seinfeld, the TV show, was carried by NBC for over two seasons with low ratings before it cought on. Now what if I had come up with that sitcom, whould it have been carried by NBC for two years, I don’t think so. (Wry grin)
It’s amazing the number of TV shows that are pulled after 2 months.
Wait till it all comes crashing down. When things happen in China, they happen suddenly, and it is over in an instant.
Art,
I must have been thinking of Henry Makow when I wrote that! Makow -> Macau.
Sorry.
After my first trip to Israel in 1968 where I joined an archaeological excavation, I came back to my university, which had sponsored the program, and politely asked how we could support a state where almost every citizen was a vocal racist? I said that I had seen open claims of racial superiority and inferiority that were far more blatant and extreme than anything I had ever encountered growing up in the South. For decades I published books and talked with groups about Islam, but then I began to read more of Confucius and the Book of Changes, where recommendations for public behaviour are very similar to those of the Western religious tradition. China’s wise men said that when the government is in good hands we should feel obligated to work with it and give it our attention and energy, however, when the nation is in the hands of foolish and evil men, the superior man withdraws, hides his worth and waits. Once he sees that corruption rules, the loyal and capable citizen disappears so that he does not contribute to the continuation of the evil time.
Some years ago I concluded that the USA, who alone has dropped nuclear weapons on civilian cities, is corrupt and misguided beyond redemption in its current form. With a press, financial sector, and government totally controlled by secular Jews, there is no way that this is going to be turned around by an awakening of the voters. The mad Americans can only get worse and run on and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it, for participating in the system now is helping to sustain an evil aggressor. I spent four years with the UN in Afghanistan and in the end came away convinced that we were just playing the roll of the good cop in a very cynical occupation of an innocent country. When I returned I moved to Canada, as far as I could afford to run at the time, and I have found living here to be a considerable relief, not perfect but a huge improvement.
In the end the situation depends upon the European/American ability to double-think. On the one hand they follow a religious tradition in which the rules were written by literate men in touch with the observations and conclusions drawn by a couple of thousand years of written history. The Exodus from Egypt came at the end of the Late Bronze Age, and the laws of Moses were based on two millennia of literate experience. On the other hand, these European and American democracies believe that truth comes from polling the opinions of everyone living now. Regardless of their literacy or ignorance of history, a majority decision by every adult gives us the best option every time. These two ways of deciding upon the rules that govern society are ludicrously at odds, and nobody ever ever comes to terms in public with this logical insanity at the heart of their government and public life in the West. At the present time the media are giving the world an absolutely stunning display of American violence and sexual depravity, leaving behind a marvellous record of just what happens over time when you let the people choose their own rules.
In the sixth and seventh century the Mongols living on the steppes began using and modifying a short bow that proved to be very effective in the hands of cavalry. About this time they also began using stirrups, which made fighting on horseback much easier. Within a short time they turned these developments into an empire. They found themselves to be in a position of military superiority and they rode hard to take advantage of their position soon building a massive military and conquering vast areas. A few centuries later in Europe those people living by the sea made sailing technology discoveries that put them on a par with the Mongols. Cannons were first used in China, but the technology eventually reached Europe, and once these people’s ships could cross the oceans with the many cannon and armed men, the English, Spanish, Dutch and French began to build their empires on the sea.
Both the Mongols and the Europeans were peoples with little or no history of literacy when their expansions began. The Europeans received most of what they later thought they knew about science and history when they took home books from their destruction of the far more civilised Moors in Spain. For several centuries now these Europeans have had empires even more expansive and highly populated than those of the Mongols, and they have indeed learned to read. However, these Europeans are nowhere near as well read as the secular Jews who have been allowed once again to take financial and media control over the Europeans and Americans. These secular Jews now control the entirety of these democracies, and they use the religious tradition that they understand but do not believe as a template, a list of sins with which to temp the gentiles. Two classic examples of the secular Jewish contribution to “Western Civilisation” are nuclear weapons and Communism, neither of which would have happened in the last century without them. Most recently they have given us 9 11 and this horrible series of destroyed Muslim countries, neither of which could have happened without them. And, if the secular Jews were not running the media do your really think Americans would have gone this far allowing sexual depravity and feminism?
There is no way that the voters are going to see this and vote to change it. This era can only end in a crash, when the usury bubble breaks. Did you ever wonder why the word “usury” is never used today? The very idea that there is something wrong with Ponzi schemes has become an anathema.
Although Jews rule today because whites have stopped trying. And they've stopped trying because science has destroyed the emotional bases of motivation.
This - Good stuff.
Everyone must read your comment.
Just think - communism, nukes, 9/11, feminism - all Jew inspired - think of all the hurt to humanity.
Think Peace --- Art
I wonder how many people will run when the crash occurs?....will the late economic immigrants run to another county?...will most Jews run or some stick around to try and profit in the chaos?
I think we Southerners and the fly over states will survive a melt down best, as we have the land and means to at least feed ourselves and our communities.
A great crash could be a great cleansing of the country.
Definitely should be used more. The common trait among the Chinese is their view of debt as toxic, and lenders as evil scammers.
Way more usury happening in the West.
Do you have any link to the original source?
I've spent the greater part of my life in close connection with so called "elites" both Jew and goy, and it's always amazed me how they uniformly attempt to cover their incompetence, impotence and other shortcomings with overachievement in some area or another.
This would also fit with the concept that Judaism was a product of a clan that was rejected by Israel proper, so the Levites essentially got even by undermining them and everyone else they came in contact with. In other words, the Israelites, through intermarriage and other social intercourse, were being assimilated (note that's also a dirty word for the Zio-crazies) and Judaism was a reaction to that process as is Zionism today. Instead of running around feeling rejected, they cultivated their "elitism" which was to the detriment of the greater world that continues in amazingly hideous forms to this day. It also explains the sadism and humiliation they seem to enjoy heaping on others at every chance they get.
If there is one message that I hope to illuminate it's that so called "authority" and "elitism" are and always have been, through and through frauds and products of the primitive, paranoid, perverted minds of snivelling infants who don't feel capable of joining the human race.
The "elites" are a pitiful lot.
Thanks, jacques sheete and also Aaron for spotlighting JS’s comment.
annamaria posted something recently that tracked from “Oded Yinon” to the Wesley Clark video, to support claim that destruction of 7 states in ME was definitely Israel’s plan.
A more powerful and comprehensive commentary would refer to the Jerusalem Conference in July 1979, in which the germ, or the blueprint of Israel’s destructive intent was presented to participants and an audience that included George H W Bush (participant) and sundry neocons.
The Jerusalem Conference is the most comprehensive point of reference for Jewish zionist malfeasance because it was convened by Benzion Netanyahu AND Benjamin Netanyahu, in the name of “martyred” son Yonathan Netanyahu.
At that Jerusalem Conference, Robert Moss, then-editor of Economist magazine subset “Foreign Report,” said:
Rounding out Wesley Clark’s Sad Seven, Lebanon, Somalia and Sudan, were discussed elsewhere at the Jerusalem Conference.
Benzion Netanyahu was Vladimir Jabotinsky’s acolyte in USA in late 1930s, and took up Jabotinsky’s mantle when the leader of Revisionist Zionism & author of Iron Wall doctrine died. It was Benzion’s idea to play off American parties against each other: Jews, esp. in New York, already had a lock on Democratic party but in Benzion’s view, Jews were not getting enough attention from Dems; he reached out to Republicans and offered GOP Jewish support if Republicans would install a plank advocating for zionist Palestine, as Dems had done. Ever since, both parties in USA have maintained platform planks in support of Zionism — the birth of the bipartisan special relationship.
Benzion played an active role in the vast destruction of European Christianity in World War II, carrying out the twin, Levitic agenda of Destroying and seizing that which belongs to another, while blaming the victim for the transgressive ‘persecution’.
Benjamin Netanyahu has carried on his father’s zealotry.
Several points:
1. The Netanyahus are a crime family prominent in all of the genocidal wars that destroyed European and Middle Eastern states in the process of birthing bastard child Zion/Israel. (Rabbi Stephen Wise, son of a Hungarian rabbi, and his son, James Waterman Wise, also fit the template of father-son-son crime family involved in the deliberate killings of millions in pursuit of bastard child Zion/Israel.)
2. Hebrew literature/mythos is replete with dysfunctional father-son and brother-brother relationships, from Cain slaying Abel, to Abraham casting out Ishmael and favoring Isaac; Abraham acquiescing to god’s demand that he slay Isaac, substituting an “unblemished ram, caught in the thicket” (i.e. a scapegoat) at the last minute; Esau, a first-born but designated Edom, which stands for Rome, one of Jehudites’ two perpetual enemies (the other being Babylon), being tricked out of his inheritance by younger, favored brother Jacob; etc.
It’s reasonable to have these notions in the back of one’s mind when thinking about the “huge imago that made a psychopathic god.”
3. Thus emerges a subtle, almost uniquely Jewishy point in support of jacques sheete’s observation, that ‘elites’ are basically inferior people: it was claimed that Benzion was bereft at the death of his first-born son, and that Benjamin spent some miserable years trying to achieve a place in his father’s affection.
The issue of displacement of first-born, and of favoritism, and of brother-son jealousy or murder of brother-son threads its way through Hebrew mythos. One or the other son is a hapless individual — inferior, cast off, always playing catch-up.
How many of the elite in power today are that inferior brother or off-cast son?
It’s also interesting to note that many of the US presidents most firmly controlled by Jewish elements had only daughters and no sons–no one to carry on their names. JFK’s son — who would have carried on his name, died in a mysterious plane crash. Woodrow Wilson, LBJ, Nixon, Carter, Clinton, George W., Obama had daughters. Ford & Reagan mess up the post-JFK pattern: Ford had 3 sons & 1 dau; Reagan had 3 daughters and 2 sons, one of whom, Michael, was adopted.
Trump has 2 brothers and 2 sisters; two sons and three daughters. Trump’s older brother, who died young of alcoholism, is remembered by Donald with compassion and the conviction never to drink; it appears Donald had at least a functioning relationship with his father, and his remaining brother, though shunning the limelight, remains loyal to Donald, as do Donald’s sisters. It may be that the “mentally unstable” Donald is the most firmly grounded of all the presidents of the last century.
The typical "elite" is often little more than an emotional 2-year old in an adult body, and one has to look no further than the trash that runs for political office.
And talk about a primitive, atavistic, degenerate, destructive 2-year old approach to life, just look at the 2,500 year temper tantrums thrown by the self proclaimed "chosen" ones! The whole deal is pathology on steroids.
The most hate filled sect on the planet (full of "elite) appears to have been started by a small band of petulant rejects who now control the world through every devious means possible including some unimaginable. The question is what to do about it.
Hi S2C,
Iran's Islamic revolution and the Ayatollah Khomeini government took power in February 1979 and Jimmy Carter was POTUS.
As quoted above, please note how 5-months later, the Jerusalem Conference convened and "an audience that included George H.W. Bush." Hm. Assume no one from the Carter administration showed up at the big-tadoo Jerusalem Conference?
At any rate, prior to Reagan's victory over Carter, V.P. nominee George H.W. Bush reportedly met with officials of Iran's Islamic government and an agreement was reached to hold the American hostages in captivity until after the election pitting Carter vs. Reagan.
What deceptive m-fuckers!
It seems to me that the secret Zionist goal was twofold.
1. Junk (peace idealist) Jimmy Carter and place Six-Gun Reagan in executive power.
2. Allow the Iranian Shia revolution to fester and set stage for long & bloody war with
Sunni Arabs.
If my memory serves correct, getting G.H.W. Bush as his V.P. was an offer Reagan could not but accept.
The "blueprint" and the carrier-Bush "germ."
Good night and thanks for another enlightened comment, S2C.
Post-scriptum: I suggest that "iffen's" epic search for a patriarchal Father-figure was over when he met Maven Sam Shama here at The Unz Review.
Lincoln had 4 sons. I don’t think it means anything.
Thank you Greg.
The Russia Insider article is a must for many regulars here, who have not seen it.
This article only wishes to open up a respectful, needed discussion to make it better for everybody, but acknowledges the dire taboo which must be transgressed to initiate any discussion about ‘jews’, because of the known consequences/disincentives of openly discussing the issues.
The demonization of Russia, attributed by the authors to The jewish lobby/establishment/control nexus (my paraphrase/summarization), the primary subject of the article, is one of the many issues.
http://russia-insider.com/en/its-time-drop-jew-taboo/ri22186
Giraldi’s essay is very good, but incomplete. Israel also influences the official US Voice of America. I was Special Assistant to the VOA Director, Terry Catherman. I screened his calls. A guy with a Brooklyn accent called from Malta one day. He said VOA had an agreement with Israel to call Palestinian attackers terrorists and that our top of the hour news had called the attackers guerillas. I replied that our Congressional Charter protected VOA from outside influences. The caller suggested I ask my boss. I told Terry what happened. He looked down at his desk while telling me to call the News Editor to change the term to terrorists. I did. He did.
Also Hollywood churns out at least one Holocaust story every year. Those stories rightly pay tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by Jew. They also remind Americans of Jewish suffering and cloud present day Israeli injustices.
The Israeli film “The Gatekeepers” is a welcome honest picture of Israel today. In it the six retired Directors of Shin Bet, the Israeli security service, all state that Israel for its own security should get out of the occupied West Bank. I doubt such a film could be made in the U.S.
Can you answer why there are so few stories rightly paying tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by the goyim?
Have there been any such stories emphasizing the holocausts suffered by the goyim?
BTW: Thank you for the contribution in your first paragraph.
Hey Genius
“Internal Jew victim”.
Huh?
Maybe Jerry can use that line in his routine!
Shalom
Sherm
Well said. Unfortunately one has to experience it and appreciate what’s being experienced before it can be believed or even understood.
Still, I wonder where people get their faith.
Not only has hope died, but so has fear and I also think that all solutions are only temporary, all of which is liberating and also stimulating.
Some years ago I concluded that the USA, who alone has dropped nuclear weapons on civilian cities, is corrupt and misguided beyond redemption in its current form. With a press, financial sector, and government totally controlled by secular Jews, there is no way that this is going to be turned around by an awakening of the voters. The mad Americans can only get worse and run on and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it, for participating in the system now is helping to sustain an evil aggressor. I spent four years with the UN in Afghanistan and in the end came away convinced that we were just playing the roll of the good cop in a very cynical occupation of an innocent country. When I returned I moved to Canada, as far as I could afford to run at the time, and I have found living here to be a considerable relief, not perfect but a huge improvement.
Dude, get a handle on it, narrow it down.
I do as well. Judaism in general strikes me as cult and/or mafia-like and that goes double for the Zionist strains of it. Apparently cults and certainly mafias use the threat of ostracism and other forms of punishment including maiming, humiliation and death to keep people in line.
It has to be difficult for people brought up in that culture to even think clearly or voice a negative opinion, especially when the “good book” promises such severe devastation to apostates.
How hard must it be for Jews to criticize Judaism and Zionism when plenty of the hated goyim actively support the abominations?
Around 2016 a fierce debate broke out in Jerusalem Post Tablet and TV about the prospect of Jews in USA under Obama and under future Obama . It was aired whether it would be prudent to shift from USA to India and China. Implicit in the argument was that the “liberal’ Left EU also held no prospect for the Jews.
It was difficult to find the reason for the physical and psychological shifts until it was obvious that the cacophony was about recent political developments on the horizon Obama had not earned their presence and had forfeited their graceful presence by inking the Iran deal. Obama had transgressed by not following the expressed desire of Israel on Syria.
One always wonders if the tribe would ask for compensation from future citizen for being forced out and evicted.
Wait till it all comes crashing down. When things happen in China, they happen suddenly, and it is over in an instant.
C&D,
China will do what China always does – it will have period of growth – then a leader will come along and stop change. It looks like the current guy may be that person. He is cracking down on freedom.
China has twenty years before it shuts down (or there is a revolt for freedom).
Think Peace — Art
Since you mentioned the Polar regions —
Recently, Thierry Meyssan reported that a Jewish billionaire, Joe Lewis, pal of George Soros, has been purchasing vast acreage in the southernmost regions of Argentina. http://www.voltairenet.org/article198968.html
According to Meyssan,
Lewis’s concept is that, in the face of global warming, the polar regions are reasonable long-term investments.
And once again, Jews piggy-back on German efforts, after killing them off.
Also Hollywood churns out at least one Holocaust story every year. Those stories rightly pay tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by Jew. They also remind Americans of Jewish suffering and cloud present day Israeli injustices.
The Israeli film "The Gatekeepers" is a welcome honest picture of Israel today. In it the six retired Directors of Shin Bet, the Israeli security service, all state that Israel for its own security should get out of the occupied West Bank. I doubt such a film could be made in the U.S.
Were you looking down on your desk when you wrote this controller-compliant clinker?
Phill seems to assume that because Seinfeld is a Jew from New York he’s a hardcore liberal, but there’s little evidence of that. On the contrary, as Steve Sailer has pointed out, Seinfeld and Larry David are on the center-right of Jewish comedy.
Hi Phil Giraldi,
Since Dave Pinsen hauled out the topic of Seinfeld co-creator Larry David and his being "center-right" of the skanky Jewish "comedy scene," I thought I'd link a You Tube video example of Larry David's foul genius for you.
https://youtu.be/pMGZEnnLi3U
P.S. uh Dave, are you by chance related to the Reds pitcher, Vada Pinsen?
At that Jerusalem Conference, Robert Moss, then-editor of Economist magazine subset "Foreign Report," said: Rounding out Wesley Clark's Sad Seven, Lebanon, Somalia and Sudan, were discussed elsewhere at the Jerusalem Conference. Benzion Netanyahu was Vladimir Jabotinsky's acolyte in USA in late 1930s, and took up Jabotinsky's mantle when the leader of Revisionist Zionism & author of Iron Wall doctrine died. It was Benzion's idea to play off American parties against each other: Jews, esp. in New York, already had a lock on Democratic party but in Benzion's view, Jews were not getting enough attention from Dems; he reached out to Republicans and offered GOP Jewish support if Republicans would install a plank advocating for zionist Palestine, as Dems had done. Ever since, both parties in USA have maintained platform planks in support of Zionism -- the birth of the bipartisan special relationship.Benzion played an active role in the vast destruction of European Christianity in World War II, carrying out the twin, Levitic agenda of Destroying and seizing that which belongs to another, while blaming the victim for the transgressive 'persecution'. Benjamin Netanyahu has carried on his father's zealotry.Several points:
1. The Netanyahus are a crime family prominent in all of the genocidal wars that destroyed European and Middle Eastern states in the process of birthing bastard child Zion/Israel. (Rabbi Stephen Wise, son of a Hungarian rabbi, and his son, James Waterman Wise, also fit the template of father-son-son crime family involved in the deliberate killings of millions in pursuit of bastard child Zion/Israel.)2. Hebrew literature/mythos is replete with dysfunctional father-son and brother-brother relationships, from Cain slaying Abel, to Abraham casting out Ishmael and favoring Isaac; Abraham acquiescing to god's demand that he slay Isaac, substituting an "unblemished ram, caught in the thicket" (i.e. a scapegoat) at the last minute; Esau, a first-born but designated Edom, which stands for Rome, one of Jehudites' two perpetual enemies (the other being Babylon), being tricked out of his inheritance by younger, favored brother Jacob; etc.
It's reasonable to have these notions in the back of one's mind when thinking about the "huge imago that made a psychopathic god."
3. Thus emerges a subtle, almost uniquely Jewishy point in support of jacques sheete's observation, that 'elites' are basically inferior people: it was claimed that Benzion was bereft at the death of his first-born son, and that Benjamin spent some miserable years trying to achieve a place in his father's affection. The issue of displacement of first-born, and of favoritism, and of brother-son jealousy or murder of brother-son threads its way through Hebrew mythos. One or the other son is a hapless individual -- inferior, cast off, always playing catch-up.How many of the elite in power today are that inferior brother or off-cast son?
It's also interesting to note that many of the US presidents most firmly controlled by Jewish elements had only daughters and no sons--no one to carry on their names. JFK's son -- who would have carried on his name, died in a mysterious plane crash. Woodrow Wilson, LBJ, Nixon, Carter, Clinton, George W., Obama had daughters. Ford & Reagan mess up the post-JFK pattern: Ford had 3 sons & 1 dau; Reagan had 3 daughters and 2 sons, one of whom, Michael, was adopted. Trump has 2 brothers and 2 sisters; two sons and three daughters. Trump's older brother, who died young of alcoholism, is remembered by Donald with compassion and the conviction never to drink; it appears Donald had at least a functioning relationship with his father, and his remaining brother, though shunning the limelight, remains loyal to Donald, as do Donald's sisters. It may be that the "mentally unstable" Donald is the most firmly grounded of all the presidents of the last century.
Destructive intent? What do 2-year olds typically do when they don’t get their way?
The typical “elite” is often little more than an emotional 2-year old in an adult body, and one has to look no further than the trash that runs for political office.
And talk about a primitive, atavistic, degenerate, destructive 2-year old approach to life, just look at the 2,500 year temper tantrums thrown by the self proclaimed “chosen” ones! The whole deal is pathology on steroids.
The most hate filled sect on the planet (full of “elite) appears to have been started by a small band of petulant rejects who now control the world through every devious means possible including some unimaginable. The question is what to do about it.
Also Hollywood churns out at least one Holocaust story every year. Those stories rightly pay tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by Jew. They also remind Americans of Jewish suffering and cloud present day Israeli injustices.
The Israeli film "The Gatekeepers" is a welcome honest picture of Israel today. In it the six retired Directors of Shin Bet, the Israeli security service, all state that Israel for its own security should get out of the occupied West Bank. I doubt such a film could be made in the U.S.
Any good evidence for the claim?
Can you answer why there are so few stories rightly paying tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by the goyim?
Have there been any such stories emphasizing the holocausts suffered by the goyim?
BTW: Thank you for the contribution in your first paragraph.
At that Jerusalem Conference, Robert Moss, then-editor of Economist magazine subset "Foreign Report," said: Rounding out Wesley Clark's Sad Seven, Lebanon, Somalia and Sudan, were discussed elsewhere at the Jerusalem Conference. Benzion Netanyahu was Vladimir Jabotinsky's acolyte in USA in late 1930s, and took up Jabotinsky's mantle when the leader of Revisionist Zionism & author of Iron Wall doctrine died. It was Benzion's idea to play off American parties against each other: Jews, esp. in New York, already had a lock on Democratic party but in Benzion's view, Jews were not getting enough attention from Dems; he reached out to Republicans and offered GOP Jewish support if Republicans would install a plank advocating for zionist Palestine, as Dems had done. Ever since, both parties in USA have maintained platform planks in support of Zionism -- the birth of the bipartisan special relationship.Benzion played an active role in the vast destruction of European Christianity in World War II, carrying out the twin, Levitic agenda of Destroying and seizing that which belongs to another, while blaming the victim for the transgressive 'persecution'. Benjamin Netanyahu has carried on his father's zealotry.Several points:
1. The Netanyahus are a crime family prominent in all of the genocidal wars that destroyed European and Middle Eastern states in the process of birthing bastard child Zion/Israel. (Rabbi Stephen Wise, son of a Hungarian rabbi, and his son, James Waterman Wise, also fit the template of father-son-son crime family involved in the deliberate killings of millions in pursuit of bastard child Zion/Israel.)2. Hebrew literature/mythos is replete with dysfunctional father-son and brother-brother relationships, from Cain slaying Abel, to Abraham casting out Ishmael and favoring Isaac; Abraham acquiescing to god's demand that he slay Isaac, substituting an "unblemished ram, caught in the thicket" (i.e. a scapegoat) at the last minute; Esau, a first-born but designated Edom, which stands for Rome, one of Jehudites' two perpetual enemies (the other being Babylon), being tricked out of his inheritance by younger, favored brother Jacob; etc.
It's reasonable to have these notions in the back of one's mind when thinking about the "huge imago that made a psychopathic god."
3. Thus emerges a subtle, almost uniquely Jewishy point in support of jacques sheete's observation, that 'elites' are basically inferior people: it was claimed that Benzion was bereft at the death of his first-born son, and that Benjamin spent some miserable years trying to achieve a place in his father's affection. The issue of displacement of first-born, and of favoritism, and of brother-son jealousy or murder of brother-son threads its way through Hebrew mythos. One or the other son is a hapless individual -- inferior, cast off, always playing catch-up.How many of the elite in power today are that inferior brother or off-cast son?
It's also interesting to note that many of the US presidents most firmly controlled by Jewish elements had only daughters and no sons--no one to carry on their names. JFK's son -- who would have carried on his name, died in a mysterious plane crash. Woodrow Wilson, LBJ, Nixon, Carter, Clinton, George W., Obama had daughters. Ford & Reagan mess up the post-JFK pattern: Ford had 3 sons & 1 dau; Reagan had 3 daughters and 2 sons, one of whom, Michael, was adopted. Trump has 2 brothers and 2 sisters; two sons and three daughters. Trump's older brother, who died young of alcoholism, is remembered by Donald with compassion and the conviction never to drink; it appears Donald had at least a functioning relationship with his father, and his remaining brother, though shunning the limelight, remains loyal to Donald, as do Donald's sisters. It may be that the "mentally unstable" Donald is the most firmly grounded of all the presidents of the last century.
SolontoCroesus said: “A more powerful and comprehensive commentary would refer to the Jerusalem Conference in July 1979, in which the germ, or the blueprint of Israel’s destructive intent was presented to participants and an audience that included George H W Bush (participant).”
Hi S2C,
Iran’s Islamic revolution and the Ayatollah Khomeini government took power in February 1979 and Jimmy Carter was POTUS.
As quoted above, please note how 5-months later, the Jerusalem Conference convened and “an audience that included George H.W. Bush.” Hm. Assume no one from the Carter administration showed up at the big-tadoo Jerusalem Conference?
At any rate, prior to Reagan’s victory over Carter, V.P. nominee George H.W. Bush reportedly met with officials of Iran’s Islamic government and an agreement was reached to hold the American hostages in captivity until after the election pitting Carter vs. Reagan.
What deceptive m-fuckers!
It seems to me that the secret Zionist goal was twofold.
1. Junk (peace idealist) Jimmy Carter and place Six-Gun Reagan in executive power.
2. Allow the Iranian Shia revolution to fester and set stage for long & bloody war with
Sunni Arabs.
If my memory serves correct, getting G.H.W. Bush as his V.P. was an offer Reagan could not but accept.
The “blueprint” and the carrier-Bush “germ.”
Good night and thanks for another enlightened comment, S2C.
Post-scriptum: I suggest that “iffen’s” epic search for a patriarchal Father-figure was over when he met Maven Sam Shama here at The Unz Review.
Memory is foggy and I'm too lazy to look it up -- hadn't the Iranians seated someone else to replace the Shah, but he was displaced by Khomeini?
re: Little Orphan iffen.
Most of the really smart people (over 150 IQ) are Jews if you don’t count China. Maybe even if you do. I guess that’s why they dominate the conversation on just about any subject of interest to them. Plus their solidarity. I probably won’t live to see whether they eventually euthanize us but sometimes it seems within the realm of possibility. I used to think the US Army would never fight the citizenry but times have changed and in the new multicultural society I have no problem imagining it. Ugh.
S2C,
Not surprised, but it is unpleasant for me to know that the Winchester Institute includes a professional "Catholic-associated" component.
Do you recall when Justice A. Scalia, a Roman Catholic, died?
Little was reported about how a crew from a Catholic order were at Scalia's death bed. Memory fails with the name of Scalia's beloved order but I do remembet that the society was named after a European Saint who was famous for HUNTING. I suppose that's hunting animals and not Nazi war criminals.
At any rate, when Catholic believers support a Jewish demand that ZUS sanction Iran, such is a diabolical-endorsement of a "genocidal scheme." Yesterday, Zio Matt Drudge' s web site featured a chilling World War 3 warning, issued by Pope Francis.
Hm?
Do you think a prominent Manchester Institute "service officer" would read Miranda rights to Pope of Rome and inform him that "anything further that you actually know can and will be used against you."
My preference was to avoid politics of "theology," but in this case, I did not. Thanks, S2C.
Was it a St Hubert group? He’s the patron saint of hunting.
I love conspiracies.
I love conspiracies."
Yes, Alden. I did not research the order yet, but Saint Hubert sounds correct. Think I read about the weird Scalia death-bed scene in The WSJ.
I too love "conspiracies" because all countries can have them except ZUS.
Given S2C is Italian, I figured he might know something about Supreme Justice Antonin Scalia's passions.
Thank you.
This will never be the case with the Chinese. When a Jew walks into the room, the Chinese will instinctually understand that he is not one of them and is not out to help them. Do business with him, yes, trust him, no.
The Han Chinese have spent thousands of years fighting outside peoples. They won't rollover to some quick-talking Jew (or white goy for that matter).
In that case intermarriage will be the way!
Zuckerberg as a case in point.
BTW, Seinfeld, the TV show, was carried by NBC for over two seasons with low ratings before it cought on. Now what if I had come up with that sitcom, whould it have been carried by NBC for two years, I don't think so. (Wry grin)
Seinfeild didn’t catch on till it was moved to follow the most popular show at the time, Cheers. It still took a long time to get enough viewers to justify keeping it.
It’s amazing the number of TV shows that are pulled after 2 months.
The typical "elite" is often little more than an emotional 2-year old in an adult body, and one has to look no further than the trash that runs for political office.
And talk about a primitive, atavistic, degenerate, destructive 2-year old approach to life, just look at the 2,500 year temper tantrums thrown by the self proclaimed "chosen" ones! The whole deal is pathology on steroids.
The most hate filled sect on the planet (full of "elite) appears to have been started by a small band of petulant rejects who now control the world through every devious means possible including some unimaginable. The question is what to do about it.
Perhaps if we are true to our insights, the answer is “nothing”. There are other forces than ours at work in the universe.
There is a curious dialectical process we can observe in history – weakness becomes strength, and strength weakness.
Europe became strong through science, which eventually became the source of its modern weakness. Jews turned physical weakness into a source of tremendous strength – even today, a major tactic of Jews is to disarm by feigning meekness and sweetness.
There seems to be a strange self correcting mechanism at work in the world. Jewish strength will eventually become the source of its own collapse, and the wheel turns.
Perhaps the task for us who have seen through the magic show of history is to become spectators rather than participants, and to nurture a different way of life among ourselves and any who have the rare gift of second sight that penetrates the illusions of social life.
And not mere withdrawal, but as guardians of an alternative view, who cautiously make it available to all who are capable of receiving the gift. But to seek to change nothing, and fight no one.
Let the idiots fight among themselves on the battlefield of stupidity! We know that whoever wins, the new dispensation will be much like the old, having lost our illusions. Any “white regime” that replaced Jews would not be seriously different.
Only those who are denied power in the current dispensation wish to overturn it – but to those who don’t seek power, all dispensation are alike.
On the eve of the French Revolution, the elites payed no taxes, but only the masses. The Enclosure Act in Britain was one of the most ruinous and heartless acts of robbery.
We should have no illusions about any white regime that will replace Jews . They will use us as cannon fodder, and happily step on our backs to gain power, then turn around and crush us. Such is the way of the powerful.
And how can we forget that white elites have always joined with Jews! Are we really so stupid? It will be The same old story.
The “leaders” of the alt-right are angry because they have no power under the current regime. What can that matter to those who have found happiness elsewhere.
Fighting elites is self-defeating for the likes of us, because to fight them you have to become like them. Oh, they’re defeatable, very defeatable. But you’d need to adopt their ways. And that would defeat the purpose of fighting them for the likes of us That is why only “Jews” among whites are interested in wresting power from Jews. Because for them, it’s not self-defeating, as they are the same breed.
That is why let the chronically unhappy fight the chronically unhappy! Let the miserable fight the miserable! Let each senseless regime follow one upon another.
We shall be spectators of the idiot battleground, and happy.
China will do what China always does – it will have period of growth – then a leader will come along and stop change. It looks like the current guy may be that person. He is cracking down on freedom.
China has twenty years before it shuts down (or there is a revolt for freedom).
Think Peace --- Art
Art, I disagree.
The current guy (Xi Jinping) is very well liked and respected in China. He is considered one of the great reformers who is cracking down hard on corruption in the Chinese government. Needless to say, powerful people have hanged (wouldn’t it be great if we could do that here?). In terms of foreign policy, his performance as a statesman has far outclassed any of the jokers we have put out there to represent us.
What makes you think he is cracking down on freedom? What you read in the MSM? Why would you believe that – unless you mean cracking down on the freedom of criminals (and Adelson will soon be in the cross-hairs). Don’t judge Chinese culture by western concepts of democracy (Hah!) . The Chinese like and want a strong central government that is authoritarian, because unlike us, the Chinese believe their rulers to be benevolent and looking out for the well-being of the Chinese. They know that their leaders are rich elites, and they are okay with it as long as they prosper as well. This is not Mao’s China anymore. We make the same mistake in the Middle East and assume the people there want to be like us. How very arrogant of us!
What I state here is from personal interaction with the people all over China for over 10 years – not some crap from some jewish MSM with its own diabolical agenda. The genie is out of the bottle. The Chinese people have been freed from the shackles of the past and see the burgeoning middle class that we used to have. They are now the world’s factory, and unlike in the past when they copied everything from us, they have a powerful startup industry that is beating us in innovation. The new phones from Xiaomi are outclassing the ones we design (and produce in their country)!
Something that I see in China that I didn’t see 10 years ago is rising national pride. Contrast that with our sinking national pride in this country.
Don’t believe the demonizing crap you read in the MSM about China, Russia, Iran, and I am sure, a host of other countries that we don’t like. They are all on a much better trajectory than the one we are on. We need to change, not them.
C&D,
Big data and AI are advancing very fast in China – the government will control everything that goes on in China. They will not be able to stop. They will become 1984.
The Chinese are like the Jews --- an ancient people who tribally support their leadership. Like the Jews they are angry at the world. Their leaders will use that anger to control them.
A greedy elite will come to dominate China. That is China’s history – top-down domination is its culture. It’s culture will get in its way of progress.
That is how I see it.
Think Peace --- Art
Some people still think all Americans are guilt ridden about what some Americans do hundreds of years ago.
They think we have not been propagandize about the evils of segregation since kindergarten.
They think they are well informed intellectuals telling us things we have never heard about in our lives.
They are wrong and everyone but the Jewish media is sick sick sick sick of it
But so long as Israel is in a state of war, or near war, with its neighbors and half it’s citizens you’re gonna have to care about it’s problems, because Zionist and Zionized elites in the West will go on defending the indefensible in Palestine. I suggest, therefore, that the only solution is to end the Israel Palestine dispute, and that can only be done by eliminating either the Jews or the Arabs from Palestine.
It is only fact that I did notice the disappearance of textile industries from North America, and suddenly I did notice imports from India.
All textile industry of North America ownership was Jewish.
Actually textile industry was the first industry leaving North America.
Some of it went to China, but most of it went to India.
There is practically no more textile industry in North America.
Hmm interesting. So really the industry returned to India but changed ownership
Do you think he’s spent more than two days in London?
So that’s why there is such Israeli tourism in India lately. And endless articles about the history of Jews in India.
Some years ago I concluded that the USA, who alone has dropped nuclear weapons on civilian cities, is corrupt and misguided beyond redemption in its current form. With a press, financial sector, and government totally controlled by secular Jews, there is no way that this is going to be turned around by an awakening of the voters. The mad Americans can only get worse and run on and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it, for participating in the system now is helping to sustain an evil aggressor. I spent four years with the UN in Afghanistan and in the end came away convinced that we were just playing the roll of the good cop in a very cynical occupation of an innocent country. When I returned I moved to Canada, as far as I could afford to run at the time, and I have found living here to be a considerable relief, not perfect but a huge improvement.
You sir, need to comment here more often. Thank you for contribution.
Its obvious what you promote....and that you want America and Europe to pay for it.
Zio crap.
I’m glad it’s obvious. That means I made myself clear. As for America and Europe paying for it, that is necessary because Israel, with a GDP of $318 billion cannot do so. Moreover, the Israel Palestine conflict is a direct result of Anglo-US colonialism in the ME, so why should the US and Europe not pay to resolve the problem. But although Israel cannot foot the entire bill, they should certainly pay what they can while in addition compensating the Palestinians for their land and other non removable assets.
For Europe and the US to spend a few hundred billion on settling the strife in the ME without further wars is, it seems to me, the deal of a life-time. But you, it seems, will be happy to see more Neocon wars for Israel, which will cost many trillions.
Iran, it seems, is next on the agenda, which will surely cost several times as much as the Iraq war (estimated cost $2 to 6 trillion), and if China and Russia back Iran as one can expect, it could mean the demise of the West. But still you think that’s a risk worth taking to avoid paying peanuts for a broad ME settlement.
Ah...the hasbara of the Israel defenders....its all the fault of the US and Europe...the Jews didnt do nuthing wrong ....except steal 80% of the Palestine land that wasnt allotted them by the UN. I am happiest when justice prevails.
“Phill seems to assume that because Seinfeld is a Jew from New York he’s a hardcore liberal, but there’s little evidence of that. On the contrary, as Steve Sailer has pointed out, Seinfeld and Larry David are on the center-right of Jewish comedy.”
Hi Phil Giraldi,
Since Dave Pinsen hauled out the topic of Seinfeld co-creator Larry David and his being “center-right” of the skanky Jewish “comedy scene,” I thought I’d link a You Tube video example of Larry David’s foul genius for you.
P.S. uh Dave, are you by chance related to the Reds pitcher, Vada Pinsen?
no creativity
waste of time
coarse
It's a HIT!!
That wasn't one of the better scenes of Curbed, which, at its best, is as funny as anything on Seinfeld, and more politically incorrect. The scenes Sailer referred to were funnier.
https://youtu.be/qYVK_OqyUzk
Probably no relation to Vada Pinson, unless we go back ~50,000 years.
I see I got under your skin.
That pleases me, immensely.
There were the ‘Nazis’ with the mythological ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ and there were the ‘Nazis’ without the mythological ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’.
Some years ago I concluded that the USA, who alone has dropped nuclear weapons on civilian cities, is corrupt and misguided beyond redemption in its current form. With a press, financial sector, and government totally controlled by secular Jews, there is no way that this is going to be turned around by an awakening of the voters. The mad Americans can only get worse and run on and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it, for participating in the system now is helping to sustain an evil aggressor. I spent four years with the UN in Afghanistan and in the end came away convinced that we were just playing the roll of the good cop in a very cynical occupation of an innocent country. When I returned I moved to Canada, as far as I could afford to run at the time, and I have found living here to be a considerable relief, not perfect but a huge improvement.
Great comment, very illuminating.
Although Jews rule today because whites have stopped trying. And they’ve stopped trying because science has destroyed the emotional bases of motivation.
This –
Good stuff.
WearsWar posted this comment recently: iow, German culture is on a trajectory to be "eradicated" via the systematic brainwashing of Germans and their children.
Much the same is being carried out against "secondary Americans" (I reject use of the term "whites." I'm not "white." I come from Italian ethnic/cultural/genetic heritage; don't know enough about genetics to know if Italian genes are different from, i.e. Chinese genes, but I know the Italian language, cultural legacy, folk tales, epic, geopolitical experience are different and distinct from, say, Chinese or British or Norwegian language, folk tales, cultural legacy, etc.)
That is to say, if Germans remain on the trajectory John Wear described, it won't be too many years before they are in the same situation as the "brown Indians" you regard derisively, Wally.
And so will "secondary Americans" in the USA; after the de-Germanization of Germany is complete, the de-Americanization of USA will ratchet up, until some one of our grandchildren may remark (ignorantly), "Is that why there are so many white ex-Europeans running around the US?"
I suggest that we "secondary (European) Americans" make common cause with "so many Brown Indians" -- and even with Blacks and Hispanics in USA, and attack the real enemy, the enemy in whose interest it is to set Blacks against whites -- with no benefit to Blacks, they're Charlie Brown and they'll never kick the football --; women against men, heterosexual against non-reproducing.
Let's be explicit about who that enemy is who thrives on dividing and destroying.
It's not brown Indians.
Except that you’re using a strawman argument.
Better luck next time.
http://www.codoh.com
Can you point it out?
I support Germar Rudolf's work and CODOH. I want to see it gain traction. I don't think deriding brown Indians is a good way to win friends and influence people.
I think you’re right. Almost all the plots were about something George did. Occasionally the plots were about Kramer’s schemes.
Jerry just observed his friends and few plots were about hits activities.
People like the dude writing this remind me of a lady I encountered at a mountain roadside pull off on Mt Lemmon in southern AZ overlooking an area recently burned by a large forest fire. Her head slowly shook as a tear slid down her cheek. When I reminded her that in a thousand years you won't even know this had happened her eyes flashed hatred at the suggestion.
But without a sense of 'geologic' time, she couldn't grasp that her emotions were driven by the desire for things to look pretty for her,...now(me-me-me-me-me). It's the same for the writer here. If he would think back in thousand year increments, the history of the area that has him so befuddled, he would see that the 'world turns' and 'things change'. It's unrealistic to demand that the world 'look pretty' just for you. The time one spends crying over the forest fire will be time one will, as they say...never get back.
There are several problems with this line
1. acknowledging one social wrong is not disqualify addressing another.
2. acknowledging past wrongs should create empathy for the plight of others
3. merely throwing up one’s hands because my grand father engaged in some wrong as though that prevents me from observing a wrong today of my own or someone else is hardly a way forward to be a healthier dynamic.
It is certainly possible to acknowledge my own error and proceed to press the correction of another. This is the kind of liberal advance that hamstrings corrective behavior.
As usual appreciate the information Mr. Giraldi
This will never be the case with the Chinese. When a Jew walks into the room, the Chinese will instinctually understand that he is not one of them and is not out to help them. Do business with him, yes, trust him, no.
The Han Chinese have spent thousands of years fighting outside peoples. They won't rollover to some quick-talking Jew (or white goy for that matter).
China sure rolled over for the Mongols and the Manchu. And the Soviet Union created and gave massive support to Mao and his communist party before, during and after the war.
That’s pretty much my conclusion as well. Certainly the choice will vary for each individual. I like the following (from comment #156 ) a lot.:
I like your ways of thinking.
Lately I am tending more towards a modified quietism, and a laughing indifference. Our problems come from doing too much, and they won't be solved by more "doing".
Human nature being irredeemable, I want to live orthogonally to society in whatever form it takes, not cultivating the illusion that we can get it "right", if we just do the right thing.
I am finding that even here caution is wise - goal oriented people can get seriously pissed if you don't take life very seriously.
I think what's needed is a secret Pythagorean Brotherhood, half in the shadows, half in the light, disguised enough to not evoke the ire of the serious people, but available to those who can understand it.
Anyways, I'll leave off now - continue the good work.
I love conspiracies.
Alden said to me: “Was it a St Hubert group? He’s the patron saint of hunting.
I love conspiracies.”
Yes, Alden. I did not research the order yet, but Saint Hubert sounds correct. Think I read about the weird Scalia death-bed scene in The WSJ.
I too love “conspiracies” because all countries can have them except ZUS.
Given S2C is Italian, I figured he might know something about Supreme Justice Antonin Scalia’s passions.
Thank you.
He never did a thing for Whites when he was in the court so he was as much an enemy of Whites as affirmative action Brennan
Agree, except for that third paragraph although the first sentence of it was fine.
Some fine person encouraged me to read “The Controversy of Zion” by Douglas Reed, and so far I’ve read 70 pages and every word is a gem. Highly recommended for understanding the monster mobster cult that has us in a death grip about the neck.
Read it while you still can.
Answer: Money – a seemingly endless supply.
We have demonized the Chinese for political reasons, but I can tell you that they are much smarter than we are and much more capable of playing the long game. Underestimating the Chinese is a large part of the reason for our current state of affairs. Had we been smarter, we would have allied with China rather than Japan post-WW2, but our paranoia with reds taking over the world caused us to make the wrong choice.
China is doing what we should have done - making deals with the world instead of engaging country after country militarily. Neocons through history have led us by the nose into corridors of blood.
We will not be able to save ourselves unless we can roll out guillotines in the streets and fill the baskets with the heads of media, finance, government, and education - and I mean that literally.
Before doing something about the media and academia the judiciary. The media and academia have a lot of influence.
But only the judiciary such power that just one judge has the power to overthrow a presidential order, referendums passed by a majority of the people and legislation.
These are not activist judges.
They are just judges doing what the founders intended . It’s been this way since Marbury vs Madison 1805 established judicial supremacy over elected presidents.
Hi Alden,
"Activist judges" is a very interesting concept.
Do you think an activist judge could have challenged the Obama decision to not bring 9/11 "Mastermind" K.S.M. to civilian trial?
Maybe I should have asked what an non-Activist judge could do in this case?
Thank you.
,
Ah…the hasbara of the Israel defenders….its all the fault of the US and Europe…the Jews didnt do nuthing wrong ….except steal 80% of the Palestine land that wasnt allotted them by the UN.
I am happiest when justice prevails.
Well, with the Hindu Supremacist, Modi , in power in India, Israelis have found a kindred soul to wage war against muslims.
The Chinese like and want a strong central government that is authoritarian, because unlike us, the Chinese believe their rulers to be benevolent and looking out for the well-being of the Chinese. They know that their leaders are rich elites, and they are okay with it as long as they prosper as well.
C&D,
Big data and AI are advancing very fast in China – the government will control everything that goes on in China. They will not be able to stop. They will become 1984.
The Chinese are like the Jews — an ancient people who tribally support their leadership. Like the Jews they are angry at the world. Their leaders will use that anger to control them.
A greedy elite will come to dominate China. That is China’s history – top-down domination is its culture. It’s culture will get in its way of progress.
That is how I see it.
Think Peace — Art
Where do you live? I would like to move into your house and slowly take over all the rooms. At some point you should move to another house. Maybe some of your relatives can pay for the move. Its a lot cheaper than all the legal battles to evict me.
Goy Drs circumcize baby boys all the time and manage to disinfect the wound and stop the blood flow without committing sexual assault on the baby.
Why not just pour some wine in the wound and bandage it? Lots of cultures circumcise boys without committing sexual assault on them.
Why not just pour some wine in the wound and bandage it? Lots of cultures circumcise boys without committing sexual assault on them.
Blood has to be drawn for contract with Yahweh. Abram was circumcised before, but when he made a contract with Yahweh, he stone it almost to death to draw the blood. Yahweh got happy and named him Abraham.
These days, they put a tight rubber band and it just drops off with the rubber band in 10 minutes. No surgery, no hurt, miracle of modern medicine. Cleaner too, no more cheesy stuff.
Think Peace - Paul!
Some years ago I concluded that the USA, who alone has dropped nuclear weapons on civilian cities, is corrupt and misguided beyond redemption in its current form. With a press, financial sector, and government totally controlled by secular Jews, there is no way that this is going to be turned around by an awakening of the voters. The mad Americans can only get worse and run on and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it, for participating in the system now is helping to sustain an evil aggressor. I spent four years with the UN in Afghanistan and in the end came away convinced that we were just playing the roll of the good cop in a very cynical occupation of an innocent country. When I returned I moved to Canada, as far as I could afford to run at the time, and I have found living here to be a considerable relief, not perfect but a huge improvement.
Mike Garret,
Everyone must read your comment.
Just think – communism, nukes, 9/11, feminism – all Jew inspired – think of all the hurt to humanity.
Think Peace — Art
In his book Mein Kampf, Adolph Hitler expressed the well-known propensity for Jews to lie as follows:
“All this was inspired by the principle – which is quite true in itself – that in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods. It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there must be some other explanation. For the grossly impudent lie always leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying. These people know only too well how to use falsehood for the basest purposes.”
Alden says: “These are not activist judges.”
Hi Alden,
“Activist judges” is a very interesting concept.
Do you think an activist judge could have challenged the Obama decision to not bring 9/11 “Mastermind” K.S.M. to civilian trial?
Maybe I should have asked what an non-Activist judge could do in this case?
Thank you.
Judges can and do overturn laws made by the legislatures and referendums. They can and do overturn executive orders by presidents, governors mayors and city councils.
Conservatives often call judges who make anti White decisions that become law activists. But it’s really not activist
It’s the way the constitution was meant to be interpreted, rule by judges. It became law in 1804 Marbury vs Madison: when the president and the Supreme Court conflict, the Supreme Court rules over the president.
Only 2 presidents ever defied the court.
Andrew Jackson during the Indian wars and Lincoln during the civil war
You don’t think the founders wanted the White trash hillbilly frontiers men and indentured servants who fought the revolution for then to have a say in how the country was ruled do you?
http://www.4thmedia.org/2012/11/the-jewish-monopoly-on-opium-still-fuels-chinese-resentment-today/
Jews will attack China in 2 ways.
Overt, trade, finance and investments. Why do you think senator Feinstein’s third husband multi billionaire Richard Blum was investing in China within a week of Nixon’s opening to China? Of course the arrangements were made years in advance of Nixon’s trade agreements with China.
The covert will be another revolutionary leader working with Jewish liberals. It will be Mao and Harold Issacs, Agnes Smedly and Edgar Snow all over again.
Christian societies usually succumb to Jews because of religion. Non Christian don’t succumb
It will be interesting.
Hi S2C,
Iran's Islamic revolution and the Ayatollah Khomeini government took power in February 1979 and Jimmy Carter was POTUS.
As quoted above, please note how 5-months later, the Jerusalem Conference convened and "an audience that included George H.W. Bush." Hm. Assume no one from the Carter administration showed up at the big-tadoo Jerusalem Conference?
At any rate, prior to Reagan's victory over Carter, V.P. nominee George H.W. Bush reportedly met with officials of Iran's Islamic government and an agreement was reached to hold the American hostages in captivity until after the election pitting Carter vs. Reagan.
What deceptive m-fuckers!
It seems to me that the secret Zionist goal was twofold.
1. Junk (peace idealist) Jimmy Carter and place Six-Gun Reagan in executive power.
2. Allow the Iranian Shia revolution to fester and set stage for long & bloody war with
Sunni Arabs.
If my memory serves correct, getting G.H.W. Bush as his V.P. was an offer Reagan could not but accept.
The "blueprint" and the carrier-Bush "germ."
Good night and thanks for another enlightened comment, S2C.
Post-scriptum: I suggest that "iffen's" epic search for a patriarchal Father-figure was over when he met Maven Sam Shama here at The Unz Review.
Brilliant connection of dots, Chuck, thank you muchos gratias.
I’ve seen a (shh — conspiracy theory) that G H W Bush selected Khomeini and was instrumental in getting him to Tehran.
Memory is foggy and I’m too lazy to look it up — hadn’t the Iranians seated someone else to replace the Shah, but he was displaced by Khomeini?
re:
Little Orphan iffen.
This piece and the accompanying comments BEG the basic question, which no-one has asked lately.
Can a person (or other creature) who believes himself to be “chosen” and therefore superior and/or entitled to endless privileges, be a GOOD person?
I mean this to apply to Christians and some Muslims, who have substituted “Christian” chosen-ness taught by Paul for the old-fashioned Jewish variety of self-worship and proclaimed superiority. Only significant difference is that Jews claim to be a race, also, in keeping with their filthy Torah..
My answer is simple: NO EFFING WAY.
Good people don’t practice vile, arrogant ideologies as a lifestyle. Or ever, for that matter.
“Good Jew is a self-negating concept; a “good Jew” is an ex-Jew. A “good Christian” is a Paul-hating Christian.
I don’t know enough about Islam to say who the good ones are, but I have tremendous sympathy for them, in general. They’ve been f%$*ed hard by Jews and “Paulians”.
DaveE,
Taking unearned “privileges" is an unfairness.
It is a principal of human nature to hate those whom we have injured." -- Gaius Cornelius Tacitus
If you routinely abuse someone you must hate them. You need “to hate” in order to justify your actions.
Witness the overarching hate in Israel for the Palestinians.
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. Israeli schools teach their grade school children to hate Palestinians.
Hi Phil Giraldi,
Since Dave Pinsen hauled out the topic of Seinfeld co-creator Larry David and his being "center-right" of the skanky Jewish "comedy scene," I thought I'd link a You Tube video example of Larry David's foul genius for you.
https://youtu.be/pMGZEnnLi3U
P.S. uh Dave, are you by chance related to the Reds pitcher, Vada Pinsen?
boring
no creativity
waste of time
coarse
It’s a HIT!!
Better luck next time.
www.codoh.com
happy to be corrected, but I don’t see the straw man.
Can you point it out?
I support Germar Rudolf’s work and CODOH. I want to see it gain traction. I don’t think deriding brown Indians is a good way to win friends and influence people.
It’s amazing the number of TV shows that are pulled after 2 months.
I wonder why they kept it on. No need to answer, that’s a rhetorical question. (Grin)
I also highlighted that comment
Lately I am tending more towards a modified quietism, and a laughing indifference. Our problems come from doing too much, and they won’t be solved by more “doing”.
Human nature being irredeemable, I want to live orthogonally to society in whatever form it takes, not cultivating the illusion that we can get it “right”, if we just do the right thing.
I am finding that even here caution is wise – goal oriented people can get seriously pissed if you don’t take life very seriously.
I think what’s needed is a secret Pythagorean Brotherhood, half in the shadows, half in the light, disguised enough to not evoke the ire of the serious people, but available to those who can understand it.
Anyways, I’ll leave off now – continue the good work.
Amen! Even if we did get it "right," it would last about a millionth of a femtosecond, if that!
Due to it’s physical size rivaling that of the US prior to the addition of the southwestern states stolen from Mexico, plus the immense natural resources ripe for exploitation, Brazil strikes me as an inviting target.
Some years ago I concluded that the USA, who alone has dropped nuclear weapons on civilian cities, is corrupt and misguided beyond redemption in its current form. With a press, financial sector, and government totally controlled by secular Jews, there is no way that this is going to be turned around by an awakening of the voters. The mad Americans can only get worse and run on and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it, for participating in the system now is helping to sustain an evil aggressor. I spent four years with the UN in Afghanistan and in the end came away convinced that we were just playing the roll of the good cop in a very cynical occupation of an innocent country. When I returned I moved to Canada, as far as I could afford to run at the time, and I have found living here to be a considerable relief, not perfect but a huge improvement.
You are likely right.
I wonder how many people will run when the crash occurs?….will the late economic immigrants run to another county?…will most Jews run or some stick around to try and profit in the chaos?
I think we Southerners and the fly over states will survive a melt down best, as we have the land and means to at least feed ourselves and our communities.
A great crash could be a great cleansing of the country.
the elites will be flying away on the most expensive planes to other countries,
or hiding in bunkers.
I have mixed feelings on that "cleansing" part, but definetly the US needs a major major change
or the people in power will win.
I hope those Adelsons, Soros, Rockefeller, Dimons, Clintons, Bushes, dont escape.
Being a decent human being is the expected norm. No one’s owed a nod of appreciation for being anything other than a decent human being.
C&D,
Big data and AI are advancing very fast in China – the government will control everything that goes on in China. They will not be able to stop. They will become 1984.
The Chinese are like the Jews --- an ancient people who tribally support their leadership. Like the Jews they are angry at the world. Their leaders will use that anger to control them.
A greedy elite will come to dominate China. That is China’s history – top-down domination is its culture. It’s culture will get in its way of progress.
That is how I see it.
Think Peace --- Art
Sorry Art. I don’t see the basis for your assertion and it conflicts with my personal experience in China at a very deep level.
The Chinese are nothing like the jews. They have no appetite for wars outside of their borders. They have no desire to subvert other people’s countries for their own gain. They are tribal, but in a good way. Most of their wars have been because others have attacked them and exploited them. They want the betterment of their lot, and they are willing to do it by hard work, not by stabbing others in the back.
The average Chinese kid in a village in Sichuan gets up early in the morning and helps with their parents’ fields before preparing for the day at school by going over their assigned work. They spend the day trying to excel at their studies, and prepare for the national exams that will determine if, and which, university they will be able to apply for. Most would kill for a place in a Beijing 1st tier university like Tsinghua or BeiDa – which would set them up for a higher paying job and a network later in their career. Of all the people that apply, only a few thousand will get in to these places. Preference goes to the Beijing residents, and through a system of Hukou, people are distributed across the various universities across the country so as not to oversaturate any one university. I have met some of these graduates and even hired many of them while I was running a company in Beijing, and they are among the brightest people in the world, without the undeserved hubris and entitled attitude of many of the students in our Ivy league universities that got there with their silver spoons and family connections. They return home from school and help their families. Many of the Chinese have to leave their villages to find jobs in the big cities. They send 75% of their wages back to their families back in the villages. Sometimes, work prevents them from seeing their families for the entire year until they get their New Year’s break. Their ties to their families and the responsibility they feel for caring of their elders is similar to what we used to feel before our own family unit was deliberately destroyed.
I don’t know where you imagine the ‘anger’ that Chinese people feel for the outside world. I have seen envy, coupled with an ambition to attain what we have in the west and our standard of living, but I would hardly consider that anger. They are definitely driven by a desire to succeed and are ambitious to a fault. They have their gold-diggers as we do, but they also have their brilliant engineers and scientists. It is a male-dominated culture, but there is no dearth of women engineers. They even have a few women CEOs just as we do, maybe to a lesser percentage, but if you go to the villages, women own and run farms and shops. I have had a few girlfriends while I was in China, and I have been impressed by most of them. Yes, some of them were with me because I could get them a Green Card, but only because they thought they had more opportunity in the US rather than compete with all the people in China. I certainly don’t blame them for that. In any case, it isn’t ‘anger’ that makes them want to come here – it is ambition. You could say the same about Wendi Deng with Murdoch. A lot of jewish men go to China looking for wives – flashing their wealth and that Green Card. A lot of those end in divorce. A very famous scandal was the engagement of Zhang Zi Yi (hidden tiger fame) to Wall St. Israeli billionaire Aviv Nevo who ended up cheating on her.
I suspect that you have formed a few biases about the Chinese based on what you have read in the press. I am here to tell you from extended personal experience that you couldn’t be more wrong. The Chinese could be our allies if we weren’t maligning them so much. I can’t educate on real China in the few words that I can cobble together for this post. I strongly recommend you visit China – not as a tourist, but as someone who truly wants to understand them. As you can probably surmise from my writings, I have developed a great deal of respect and admiration for the Chinese. It wasn’t always so, but there is no substitute for personal experience to change your views.
C&D --- have heard like comments from others - I would love to be wrong – Peace --- Art
He’s also my favourite:
What’s a liberal Jew to do? Vote for an Israel first Jew or the Jews newest powerful grievance group, a trans sexual convicted traitor just out of prison.
Once we admit what is going on and the extent of Zionist control, we also have to admit that history has provided ample precedents that suggest this will not end well. Humans are not moving off to control all of the universe with Jews at the controls as happens every time Hollywood projects our future. No the US economy and military dominance will come to an end, and most likely this will be somewhat abrupt. Since this is the case we must also begin to think not so much how to deal with the Jews who run America. That problem will take care of itself. What needs to be far better done this time around is the saving of hundreds of thousands of religious Jews and innocent people from secular parents? Those of us who sit and wait for this fall might well use some of the time to figure out how we might head off yet another backlash by the general public against all of this small minority. By the time middle America gets angry all the high flyers who took them down will have flown to Asia; all the Jews I traveled with in my youth live there already.
The vast majority of of the Jews who will be available for arrest and camps will be nearly as innocent as the Moravians, but they are going to be easy to find, for they primarily live in urban areas. There are, however, small Jewish communities in towns all across the US, and it might be a timely precaution to have groups from the larger churches meet with the Jews to quietly and discretely plan how they might really move and disperse into more rural parts of the country large numbers of urban Jews should the need arise.
If you can't do that, leave now, because the storm is coming.
Saving Jews is not high on my To Do list.
Your first comment was good --
Not this one.
Maybe AIPAC can cancel its next circus. or transfer money used to kill Palestinians to a Save Religious Jews fund.
If you understand real Jewish history and the mentality of the tribe you will understand what I mean by that.
If you want to 'save' the Jews and effect any long term change they have to be stripped of their special case protected status.
America and the Jews ...and Israel and the world....are where they are exactly because we have allowed the Jews to be 'entitled' to special consideration in all things..to be more than 'equal' to others, to be 'above' others.
Painful as it may be for the Jews to lose their superior status ---- its the only way to end the Jews vr the world problem.
Some years ago I concluded that the USA, who alone has dropped nuclear weapons on civilian cities, is corrupt and misguided beyond redemption in its current form. With a press, financial sector, and government totally controlled by secular Jews, there is no way that this is going to be turned around by an awakening of the voters. The mad Americans can only get worse and run on and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it, for participating in the system now is helping to sustain an evil aggressor. I spent four years with the UN in Afghanistan and in the end came away convinced that we were just playing the roll of the good cop in a very cynical occupation of an innocent country. When I returned I moved to Canada, as far as I could afford to run at the time, and I have found living here to be a considerable relief, not perfect but a huge improvement.
Thanks for a truly great comment. I hope to see you on Unz more often.
Ha! Ya nailed me on that one! Kudos!
The vast majority of of the Jews who will be available for arrest and camps will be nearly as innocent as the Moravians, but they are going to be easy to find, for they primarily live in urban areas. There are, however, small Jewish communities in towns all across the US, and it might be a timely precaution to have groups from the larger churches meet with the Jews to quietly and discretely plan how they might really move and disperse into more rural parts of the country large numbers of urban Jews should the need arise.
Words fail
Your passivity seems excessive. There are things one can do that do not require adopting any morally repugnant methods. Keeping the faith alive and keeping the public informed seem unobjectionable. To this end, given the new norm of aggressive censorship of conservative opinion, we need to devote ourselves to creating information channels that are censor-proof. We need service providers who are on our side rather than indifferent or out to see that we fail. Simultaneously we need to work for laws to protect people from being fired for their opinions or denied access to social media.
Other than that I agree with you except for advocating more laws. The more we "protect" people, the more we shield them from hard facts. People must not be shielded from reality.
We dumb goyim have been shielded for too long and have been easy pickins during that time. I think a good dose of reality (i.e., a kick in the shorts) will eventually work wonders.
These things have an ebb and flow, I think.
Lately I am tending more towards a modified quietism, and a laughing indifference. Our problems come from doing too much, and they won't be solved by more "doing".
Human nature being irredeemable, I want to live orthogonally to society in whatever form it takes, not cultivating the illusion that we can get it "right", if we just do the right thing.
I am finding that even here caution is wise - goal oriented people can get seriously pissed if you don't take life very seriously.
I think what's needed is a secret Pythagorean Brotherhood, half in the shadows, half in the light, disguised enough to not evoke the ire of the serious people, but available to those who can understand it.
Anyways, I'll leave off now - continue the good work.
OMG!
I’ve recently changed from a laughing indifference to a mocking one and I’m also planting popcorn and stocking up on the stuff. The antics and the hysteria certainly can be amusing.
Amen! Even if we did get it “right,” it would last about a millionth of a femtosecond, if that!
Has a better example of the above ever lived than Donald Trump? An immensely wealthy man with no education and void of human instincts that would raise him above the level of a beggar on the street. I would be shocked to learn he ever read a book his entire life.
Ah...the hasbara of the Israel defenders....its all the fault of the US and Europe...the Jews didnt do nuthing wrong ....except steal 80% of the Palestine land that wasnt allotted them by the UN. I am happiest when justice prevails.
So is any normal person.
But in international affairs, there is no justice, only outcomes determined through negotiation or war. You apparently prefer a war for “justice,” the outcome of which will certainly not be just for most of the millions adversely affected by it, and may be totally unjust for those you seek justice.
I prefer negotiation for an outcome that is acceptable to, and therefore, just for, the Palestinian people, and affordable for the Western nations who will otherwise bear the cost of war.
I love conspiracies."
Yes, Alden. I did not research the order yet, but Saint Hubert sounds correct. Think I read about the weird Scalia death-bed scene in The WSJ.
I too love "conspiracies" because all countries can have them except ZUS.
Given S2C is Italian, I figured he might know something about Supreme Justice Antonin Scalia's passions.
Thank you.
I thought a hotel employee found Scalia
He never did a thing for Whites when he was in the court so he was as much an enemy of Whites as affirmative action Brennan
"Catholics4Life" reported Scalia to have died at a ranch owned by Admiral Poindexter of late-Reagan era infamy. Members of the St. Hubertus order are reported as being present at his death bed, and some people saw ritualistic occult activity at play.
So you know, Alden, Justice Scalia was a Pro Life advocate and he's subsequently considered a hero among conservative-Catholics of all "colors."
Lionizing a Judge, or anyone of a particular profession, for their taking a staunch stand in favor of protection of human life in-the-womb is in the gospel-Beatitude perspective, "blessed," noble.
But what did Justice Antonin Scalia do to facilitate unjust plans of selfish Globalists who subcontracted ZUS legislators & Executives to do the oligarch (1%) dirty work in opposition to our planet's living remainder?
Thanks, Alden.
You’re outa luck, bud. I live in a country where the rule of law prevails. Israel is different, at least for the indigenous people. So what do you want to do about that?
See the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians continue to the bitter end?
Start a war of liberation that will cost trillions and will have entirely unpredictable consequences?
Or negotiate a settlement?
He read “The Art of the Deal”. I think.
The vast majority of of the Jews who will be available for arrest and camps will be nearly as innocent as the Moravians, but they are going to be easy to find, for they primarily live in urban areas. There are, however, small Jewish communities in towns all across the US, and it might be a timely precaution to have groups from the larger churches meet with the Jews to quietly and discretely plan how they might really move and disperse into more rural parts of the country large numbers of urban Jews should the need arise.
If the churches did make plans to save the Jews from whatever would the Jews allow the churches to have nativity scenes at Christmas?
The vast majority of of the Jews who will be available for arrest and camps will be nearly as innocent as the Moravians, but they are going to be easy to find, for they primarily live in urban areas. There are, however, small Jewish communities in towns all across the US, and it might be a timely precaution to have groups from the larger churches meet with the Jews to quietly and discretely plan how they might really move and disperse into more rural parts of the country large numbers of urban Jews should the need arise.
Dispersion is the only solution – they have to assimilate and blend into the general populace, rather than stand out with their communities maintaining an isolationist and exclusionary lifestyle like some of the Hassidic towns springing up in the East Coast. The more American they are, the safer they are. If you can’t become part of the melting pot, extinction is likely.
And stop supporting Israel instead of the country you have chosen to be your home.
If you can’t do that, leave now, because the storm is coming.
The vast majority of of the Jews who will be available for arrest and camps will be nearly as innocent as the Moravians, but they are going to be easy to find, for they primarily live in urban areas. There are, however, small Jewish communities in towns all across the US, and it might be a timely precaution to have groups from the larger churches meet with the Jews to quietly and discretely plan how they might really move and disperse into more rural parts of the country large numbers of urban Jews should the need arise.
Sorry Man.
Saving Jews is not high on my To Do list.
Your first comment was good –
Not this one.
Maybe AIPAC can cancel its next circus. or transfer money used to kill Palestinians to a Save Religious Jews fund.
I appreciate it my friend, I have a hard copy of that book!
Also Hollywood churns out at least one Holocaust story every year. Those stories rightly pay tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by Jew. They also remind Americans of Jewish suffering and cloud present day Israeli injustices.
The Israeli film "The Gatekeepers" is a welcome honest picture of Israel today. In it the six retired Directors of Shin Bet, the Israeli security service, all state that Israel for its own security should get out of the occupied West Bank. I doubt such a film could be made in the U.S.
With all the missing evidence to back it up, a more disingenuous statement would be hard to imagine.
The rare response either is some sort of mockery or is easy to debunk or both.
I've also heard that at a governmental level the Israelis are also making links with the Chinese - presumably when the (((Banksters))) have bled America and the West dry, they will move onto China as a milch cow and a source of their best young men to die in middle eastern wars on behalf of Israel, or to colonise Africa on behalf of the (((financial institutions & corporate fascists))).
I hope the Chine can suss them out soon enough, before it is too late.
Along about 2007 or 8, in a delusion that I was starting to figure out how things worked in China, I imagined I could manufacture a Jew by crossing a Chinaman and an Italian. Take shrewd — OK, ruthless — business cunning and mix it with snobbish blood loyalty. There, ya gotta Jew! Strangely, I like and admire the Chinese and I love Italians; I just resent the hell out of Jews. Maybe I’m becoming an anti-Semite. To the point here, Jews will always be outsiders in China.
Chinese differ from Americans in the way they see themselves. Americans identify with law (we’re a nation of laws, remember hearing that?) We are unified by our noble Declaration of Independence and our Constitution. (And we can be undermined easily when that is flushed like toilet paper.) The Chinese identify with their culture. Governments come and go, but Chinese culture remains. There are different ethnic groups, but over 90% identify with Han Chinese and the Hans feel superior to everybody else. Period. It is the ultimate cultural snobbery and it runs so deep no Jew or anybody else will ever crack it. A Chinese can go to the States and be accepted as an American, but it never works the other way around. It’s the difference between legal construct and culture.
The Chinese smile and want to do business with you, then when you’re no longer of use, they don’t know you. A lao wai (foreigner) never really has guanxi (connections) and no foreigner does business in China without a Chinese partner. Trust me, the foreigner sucks hind teat and Jews can’t weasel their way into China the way they’ve done in Europe and the USA. It just ain’t allowed.
Doing business in China ain’t easy. Carlsberg Brewing negotiated for 5 years before opening a brewery in Shenzhen. Royal Dutch Shell brought in a big crew of Dutch, British subjects and a few Americans to build the largest petrol refinery in the world in Daya Bay in southern Guangdong Province. When that was finished, 10 years ago, they left and a skeleton crew of Europeans remained to see that the Chinese who took over the operation didn’t mess things up. When a foreigner is in China doing business, it’s only a matter of time before the foreigner’s interests are subsumed by the Chinese. It’s not so much that they take over, as that they never really relinquished anything. They just let the foreigner do his work. You have to be in China to see it up close to figure things out. Nobody gives you a rule book. They already know the rules and it’s for you to figure out.
Cloak And Dagger is on point with his interpretation of Jews and Chinese. I wince when he cowboys up and wants to decapitate Jews in the streets, though. I can imagine heads of cattle on a range, but heads of Jews is, well, call me old fashioned, but it seems harsh. It may not be so harsh to the Chinese, however. An aspect of the anti-corruption campaign implemented by President Xi is harsh penalty for corrupt government leaders, and they have a graduated scale ranging from fines to jail time or even death. The leader of Chong Qin took a bullet in the head a few years back. he messed up bad. No more. They have good take out here. Xie xie.
They think we have not been propagandize about the evils of segregation since kindergarten.
They think they are well informed intellectuals telling us things we have never heard about in our lives.
They are wrong and everyone but the Jewish media is sick sick sick sick of it
There’s nothing evil about segregation of the races. Blacks themselves prefer it and so do all whites including those who are too dishonest to admit it. If you want to make a black person happy, put him or her in a room full of other blacks. If you want to make him or her miserable put him in a room full of whites, with the same thing being true for whites. The only thing evil about the natural instinct for races to divide and segregate is modern political correctness that renders it taboo.
Can a person (or other creature) who believes himself to be "chosen" and therefore superior and/or entitled to endless privileges, be a GOOD person?
I mean this to apply to Christians and some Muslims, who have substituted "Christian" chosen-ness taught by Paul for the old-fashioned Jewish variety of self-worship and proclaimed superiority. Only significant difference is that Jews claim to be a race, also, in keeping with their filthy Torah..
My answer is simple: NO EFFING WAY.
Good people don't practice vile, arrogant ideologies as a lifestyle. Or ever, for that matter.
"Good Jew is a self-negating concept; a "good Jew" is an ex-Jew. A "good Christian" is a Paul-hating Christian.
I don't know enough about Islam to say who the good ones are, but I have tremendous sympathy for them, in general. They've been f%$*ed hard by Jews and "Paulians".
Can a person (or other creature) who believes himself to be “chosen” and therefore superior and/or entitled to endless privileges, be a GOOD person?
DaveE,
Taking unearned “privileges” is an unfairness.
It is a principal of human nature to hate those whom we have injured.” — Gaius Cornelius Tacitus
If you routinely abuse someone you must hate them. You need “to hate” in order to justify your actions.
Witness the overarching hate in Israel for the Palestinians.
Think Peace — Art
p.s. Israeli schools teach their grade school children to hate Palestinians.
Cloak And Dagger, this is really a fine post and I see it after responding to a comment on down the line, to which you also responded. I agree with what you have said about China, and that you have to be in it to get a feel for it. Chinese covet, as you say, and they work desperately hard to achieve, but anger is foreign to the Chinese. It is unproductive, wasted energy. Better to get up and get going than to fume and pout. I also agree with what you have said about Chinese women. Sure, it may be a male dominated business community, but you don’t mess with a Chinese woman’s macho. Chinese women have a quiet reserve of strength and they know their domain. You seem to have ties with Sichuan, as do I, so you will know that the Chinese woman’s strength is not always quiet. Good to read your comments.
Very long article describing what we already know: jews are subversive nation-wreckers, and they don’t swallow their own poison. jews in the west can play the role of the “anti-Zionist” only because it doesn’t cost them anything. Furthermore, no anti-Zionist jew actually says Israel should become a majority-Muslim country anyway.
jews are a despicable and consciously evil race, and they always have been, and this is something that most Whites can’t seem to comprehend. It boggles our minds that there’s an entire race out there that literally devotes itself to evil wherever they find themselves, but jews do, and they enjoy it. They enjoy torture, rape, murder, lying, and subverting, and they will never change.
“The Jew is not a liar: he is the lie itself. From this vantage point, we can say that the Jew is not a man. … He lives the pseudo-life of a ghoul whose fortunes are linked to Yahweh-Moloch. He employs deception as the weapon with which he will exterminate mankind. The Jew is the very incarnation of the unearthly power of destruction.”
-Ludwig Klages
There is a theory that Paulus brought christianity as secret agent of the Roman emperor, to undermine judaism.
If this is true, w'll never know, what we do know that christianity for some 2000 years was anti jewish.
That jews were treated badly until say the 19th century, little doubt about it.
Few exceptions, such as the Dutch 17th century republic.Indeed, as learned rabbi's confirm, jewish theology asserts that just jews are humans, but how many jews still believe this ?
Condemnable attitudes among jews are, I think, to a large extent the result of the past 2000 years, as for example the first British High Commissioner of the Mandate Palestine, Samuel, writes
The Rt. Hon. Viscount Samuel. P.C., G.C.B., G.B.E., Hon. D.C.L. (Oxford). Hon. Fellow of Balliol College, Oxford, ‘Memoirs’, London, 1945
And, of course, as with all propaganda, the continuing holocaust propaganda influences jewish behaviour.Jew Gilad Atzmon, born in Israel, a GB jaz musician, who calls himself 'Palestinian jew', advocates psychotherapy for all jews.
Many jews, 87% it is asserted, chose to leave judaism, such as the parents of USA scientist Richard Feynman.
‘Jews. The essence and character of a people’, Arthur Herzberg and Aron Hirt-Manheimer, HarperSanFrancisco, 1998Russian jews resisted assimilation, possibly on good grounds, the tzarist regime in the 19th century was feudal as possible.
Jewish communities wanted to retain their autonomy.History is seldom black and white.
Some years ago I concluded that the USA, who alone has dropped nuclear weapons on civilian cities, is corrupt and misguided beyond redemption in its current form. With a press, financial sector, and government totally controlled by secular Jews, there is no way that this is going to be turned around by an awakening of the voters. The mad Americans can only get worse and run on and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it, for participating in the system now is helping to sustain an evil aggressor. I spent four years with the UN in Afghanistan and in the end came away convinced that we were just playing the roll of the good cop in a very cynical occupation of an innocent country. When I returned I moved to Canada, as far as I could afford to run at the time, and I have found living here to be a considerable relief, not perfect but a huge improvement.
