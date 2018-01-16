The Unz Review - Mobile
The Unz Review: An Alternative Media Selection
A Collection of Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media
User Settings:
Max Comment Length?
Version?
Para Links?
Search Bar?
Social Media?
 Read Aloud w/
 Show Word Counts
 No Video Autoplay
 No Infinite Scrolling

SaveCancel
← Surrounded by Neocons  
BlogviewPhilip Giraldi Archive
 BlogviewPhilip Giraldi Archive
What's Wrong with Liberal Jews?
Progressive except for Palestine
• January 16, 2018
• 2,800 Words • 369 Comments • Reply
🔊 Listen RSS
Email This Page to Someone

 Remember My Information



=>
Seinfeld

Bookmark Toggle AllToCAdd to LibraryRemove from Library • BShow CommentNext New CommentNext New Reply
Search Text Case Sensitive  Exact Words  Include Comments
List of Bookmarks

Jerry Seinfeld, the Jewish American comedian, who was performing in Tel Aviv Israel at the Menora Mavtichim Arena at the end of December, recently made the news over his real live adventure at an anti-terrorism tourism camp. The so-called Counter Terror and Security Academy named Caliber 3 is a tourist training camp near the Efrat settlement south of Bethlehem, which means it is, appropriately enough, actually built on land stolen from the Palestinians. The camp’s website commemorated the Seinfeld visit by posting notice of the participation of “the legendary Jerry Seinfeld and his family,” plus photos, in a vignette that has since been removed.

The Caliber 3 website describes itself as “the leading counter terror and security training academy, run by active members of the IDF.” The day visit includes a “shooting adventure” involving a simulated suicide bombing in a Jerusalem marketplace as well as a terrorist knife attack. The package, which costs $115 per adult and $85 for children, includes sniper training and a demonstration of the use of attack dogs against a terrorist suspect.

The bad guys in the scenarios were inevitably the Palestinians, invariably described as “terrorists,” and the heroes were the Israeli army and police who were, of course, protecting innocent Jewish civilians. Jerry was photographed grinning and his entire entourage cheered and waved to demonstrate what a wonderful time they were having.

Now Jerry Seinfeld is not just a funny man, he is also a hard-core Hollywood-by-way-of-New York liberal and he may actually believe nonsense like Benjamin Netanyahu really wants peace or that a two-state solution for Israel-Palestine would work just fine, not recognizing that that ship has already sailed. Most of his peers in the heavily Jewish entertainment industry are also politically liberal, though they would likely choose to be called “progressive,” the preferred nomenclature since Ronald Reagan made liberal unfashionable.

Jerry is probably full of warm and fuzzy feelings about racial injustice, illegal immigrants and voting rights in America but he is either unaware or indifferent to the fact that a fundamentally racist Israel is preparing to expel or imprison forty-thousand African asylum seekers and that hundreds of thousands of Arabs who are under the life-and-death control of the Israeli security services have no rights whatsoever apart from being tried by military tribunals where the conviction rate is 99%. Nor is Jerry or any of his Hollywood friends likely to stage a benefit for 16 year old Ahed Tamimi, who is in prison in Israel facing a possible life in prison sentence for having slapped an Israeli soldier from a patrol that had invaded her family home in her West Bank village shortly after shooting her cousin in the head.

I have to believe that Jerry doesn’t obsess much over his Israeli hosts having stolen someone else’s land and killing them if they resist. But I also have to believe that if Jerry were to witness a training camp like C-3 in the United States where the shooting of black people or illegal Mexicans were simulated he would no doubt be both outraged and disgusted, even though somehow shooting simulated Arabs and grinning while doing so does not appear to bother him one bit.

Unfortunately, Jerry the Jewish liberal is not that unusual. American Jews, who are the key to the continuing blank check American support of Israel, balk at recognizing the evil that the self-defined Jewish state represents even though both opinion polls and voting patterns suggest strongly that they are predominantly reliably liberal regarding both social and political issues. Israel does, in fact, reject the values of most diaspora Jews while also contradicting the moral and ethical tradition of Judaism itself, which it claims to uphold. It is the antithesis of what many American Jews believe to be the right way to behave.

As a theocracy that acts like every other theocracy, including neighboring Saudi Arabia, Israel exists to promote the interests and well-being of its own co-ethnoreligionists, which means that the concerns of other religious groups or citizens are basically of no interest whatsoever. And Israel is not only a theocracy, it is also a prime model of a national security state where the military and police have a relatively free hand. In its interaction with the indigenous Arabs, Israel is a settler colonial state that regards the original inhabitants as inferior creatures only fit to be ethnically cleansed or, at best, to do menial work for their Jewish masters.

Israel has consequently been called an “apartheid state,” but some observers who actually experienced South African apartheid believe that what is practiced in Israel, where Palestinians are harassed at numerous military checkpoints and are routinely denied building and residency permits to force them to leave their homes, is far, far worse. “Liberal Zionist” Michelle Goldberg, writing recently in the New York Times, put it succinctly: “Supporters of Israel hate it when people use the word ‘apartheid’ to describe the country, but we don’t have another term for a political system in which one ethnic group rules over another, confining it to small islands of territory and denying it full political representation.”

Recently Israel has demonstrated its essential thuggishness by taking advantage of the Trump Jerusalem decision to legalize the expansion of its borders farther into the West Bank while also approving the building of more than 1,100 new houses. It has banned travel to Israel by representatives of twenty international organizations that have been critical of its behavior, including the Quaker American Friends Service Committee that saved many Jews during the Second World War as well as the largely Jewish Code Pink and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP).

And the predominantly liberal highly educated and assimilated American Jews who choose to hold their noses and look the other way when Israel misbehaves exact a price on every other American. Lockstep support for Israel costs billions in U.S. Treasury provided and tax-exempt dollars annually, but does even more damage in terms of bad foreign policy choices and loss of respect from other nations due to Washington’s constant protecting of the murderous and corrupt Netanyahu government, defending the indefensible in a client state which contributes absolutely nothing to the well-being of Americans.

And then there are the wars fought at least in part on behalf of Israel, supported enthusiastically by the U.S. media and political class. Most recently, the White House and Israel have entered into a secret arrangement to destabilize Iran, which does not threaten the United States. Such pointless interventionism by Washington in the Middle East derives from the corruption of American politics and politicians due to Jewish money, a process that is currently working its way through various legislatures in seeking to define any criticism of Israel as anti-Semitism while also driving the same, labeled “hate speech,” from the internet. At the local level, government job seekers and those applying for public grants must actually agree in writing in some states not to boycott Israel, incredibly imposing rules relating to a foreign government on American citizens.

The recent bad decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem came about mostly due to the millions of dollars that Israeli/American casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson pumped into the Trump election campaign. Adelson, who regrets having once served in the U.S. Army instead of that of Israel, once claimed that the Palestinians exist “to destroy Israel.” He has his Democratic Party counterpart in Hollywood’s Haim Saban, the principal donor to the Hillary Clinton campaign, who has claimed that he is a one issue guy and that issue is Israel.

Indeed, liberal Jews understand perfectly well, just as do most other observers, that the Israel story is a tale of follow the money, even if it is not considered polite to say so. The Jewish oligarch billionaires club – Adelson, Saban, Bernard Marcus, Paul Singer, Larry Ellison – who are to a man obsessed with protecting Israel, work together with major Jewish organizations to dominate the American political class through their largesse. Inevitably, they expect a quid pro quo and they almost always get what they want.

And then there are the venal bootlicking politicians who wallow in Israel-love for tribal reasons, my favorites being Senators Chuck Schumer and Ben Cardin. Schumer has designated himself the “shomer” or defender of Israel in the U.S. Senate, leading one to ask how is it possible that the voters in New York elect someone who says openly that he will protect the interests of another country rather than the United States? And how does such a reptile become Senate Minority Leader? More money assiduously applied to the Democratic National Committee, one suspects.

Allan Brownfeld of the American Council for Judaism describes the situation with considerable clarity. He says Judaism is a religion and Israel is a country. The two should never be confused and active or tacit support for the bad behavior by Israel actually damages the ethical basis of Judaism. American Jews are first and foremost Americans and that is where their loyalty should lie, not with a foreign country.

Gilad Atzmon has a somewhat different take on the dilemma confronting diaspora Jews who are somewhat befuddled, if not completely convinced, by the Israeli government claims that it represents all Jews worldwide. He writes “if Israel defines itself as the Jewish State and decorates its F-35s with Jewish symbols, we are entitled to ask who are the Jews, what is Judaism, what is Jewishness and how all these terms relate to each other! Evidently these questions terrify some Jewish ethnic activists.”

Some would argue that there is growing sentiment among liberal American Jews, particularly the younger ones, to dissociate from Israel and to condemn its behavior. To be sure this would appear to be true, and there are also numerous Jewish dominated “progressive” organizations that are highly critical of Israel’s current government. Many of them are astonishingly ineffective, suggesting that there is a certain ambivalence among the critics. This arises in part, I suspect, because they ultimately want to protect Israel as a Jewish state, only demanding that it somehow behave better and be nice to the Palestinians, but there is no likelihood that that will happen in the foreseeable future given the lack of any significant political party in Israel that would support such a development.

This process of rationalizing ultimately contradictory theses has been described as working from inside the Jewish bubble and is related to the politics of Jewish identity. Groups like Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) do not really see themselves as Americans speaking to other Americans about the impact of Israel on the United States. Instead, they identify as Jews addressing worldwide Jewry over the issue of how to support Jewish supremacy in Israel/Palestine as a sine qua non of Jewish identity while doing what is necessary to avoid unpleasant consequences. The effect of this ambivalence from inside is corrosive, leading some to believe that Jewish gatekeepers will successfully misdirect grassroots movements like Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) to make sure that they do no real damage to the Jewish state just as they have already hamstrung groups demanding an end to the Israeli occupation of the West Bank.

It has also been observed that Jewish liberals who oppose Israeli policies frequently have more pity for themselves than for the people under Netanyahu’s jackboot and their proposals frequently defer to Israeli interests. And sometimes there are personal interests at stake. Rebecca Vilkomerson of JVP, who was blacklisted by Israel and will be unable to travel there, is married to an Israeli Jonathan Lebowitsch, who is a Solution Architect at Checkpoint, a cybersecurity company with ties to the Israeli military. She is now for the first time living with a reality imposed by the Israeli government that is analogous to what many Palestinians have experienced since 1948, i.e. being unable to go back to the homes that their families have lived in for generations. And she is a Jew who has broken no law, dealing with a Jewish state that is proclaimed to be the “only democracy in the Middle East.”

Other groups like J-Street veer even further in the direction of compromise with Israeli interests, basically wanting a Jewish state that is less offensive to the international audience, with some kind of fantasy concordat with the Arabs that will make the issue of what kind of place Israel really is less visible. Some time ago, I attended a J Street sponsored talk by a retired Israeli general who was supposed to be of the “peace” party. His message: “Iran must be destroyed.”

I used to believe that educating the American public about what is really going on in the Middle East would bring about a change in policy. I don’t believe it any longer because Jews control the media and the message. As Peter Beinart puts it, “In part that’s because establishment Jewish discourse about Israel is, in large measure, American public discourse about Israel. Watch a discussion of Israel on American TV and what you’ll hear, much of the time, is a liberal American Jew (Thomas Friedman, David Remnick) talking to a centrist American Jew (Dennis Ross, Alan Dershowitz) talking to a hawkish American Jew (William Kristol, Charles Krauthammer), each articulating different Zionist positions.”

And beyond the media there is the heavy hand of the agitprop being disseminated by the Trump Administration. U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who recently tried to expunge the word “occupation” from the State Department language describing Israel’s colonization of the West Bank, claimed falsely last week that the Palestinians and their leadership are to blame for the lack of a peace deal with Israel. The statement by Friedman denounced Hamas for praising a drive-by shooting that killed an Israeli Rabbi in a West Bank attack. “An Israeli father of six was killed last night in cold blood by Palestinian terrorists. Hamas praises the killers and PA laws will provide them financial rewards.” Friedman said. “Look no further to why there is no peace.” Friedman supports the fanatical settler movement and has never expressed any sympathy for the far more numerous Palestinian children killed in the past two months by Israeli security forces.

It is undoubtedly true that an increasing number of Jewish American liberals have been troubled by the Israeli police state, which politically has tilted increasingly hard right. Even with an accommodating media, the Israeli refusal to end the occupation of the West Bank and the strangling of the open-air prison that is Gaza have been very visible and have made many question the state’s democratic pretensions. The military domination of a subject population also has a demographic downside in that the land controlled by Israel includes over 6.2 million Palestinian Arabs and about 6.5 million Jews. The Palestinian birthrate is higher than the Jewish birthrate and, in twenty years, Arabs will outnumber Jews in what might be described as Greater Israel, but it is now clear that Israel as it currently sees itself will never grant those Arabs equal rights or give up its attempt to completely dominate the region from the Jordan River to the sea.

Why is all this obsessing over the paradoxical behavior of Jewish liberals important? It is important because American Jews are hugely over-represented in the places that matter: in the media, in entertainment, in politics, in financial services, in the professions, in the arts and in education. It has been my own personal experience that some prominent Jewish critics of Israel resent identical criticism coming from non-Jews and tend to use their resources to marginalize it, frequently alleging that it is motivated by anti-Semitism. That means that the goyim will never be able to shift the press or congress or the White House about how awful the connection with Israel really is, no matter what we say or do, but as soon as Jewish American liberals get on board and convince themselves that they cannot stand any more of the lying about Israel change will come. It is all about Jewish power in America, but this time as a potential positive force. Guys like Jerry Seinfeld will have to figure out that performing in Israel and playing around for a laugh at their counter-terrorist indoctrination centers that simulate shooting Arabs is not exactly acceptable. We might even get Hollywood on board to produce an honest movie about the plight of the Palestinians.

Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is www.councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is inform@cnionline.org.

← Surrounded by Neocons  
 
← Surrounded by Neocons  
Hide 369 CommentsLeave a Comment
369 Comments to "What's Wrong with Liberal Jews?"
Commenters to Ignore
Commenters to ignore (one per line)

Save ListCancel
...to Follow
Commenters to follow (one per line)

Save ListCancel
Endorsed Only
    []
  1. geokat62 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:30 am GMT • 100 Words

    That means that the goyim will never be able to shift the press or congress or the White House about how awful the connection with Israel really is, no matter what we say or do…

    Keep ‘em coming, Phil. You are like fine wine, you get better with age!

    P.S. I especially liked your use of the term goyim. Perhaps in future, you might even adopt the use of my trademark phrase, The Dumb Goyim, in one of your articles.

    Read More
    • Agree: jacques sheete, Cloak And Dagger, Z-man
    • Replies: @Frankie P
    No, he should use a better one: goyisher kopf.
    , @Wally
    said:
    "my trademark phrase, The Dumb Goyim"
    Trademark not. The Usual Enemies of Free Speech use it on a daily basis.

    http://nymag.com/nymetro/news/culture/features/1478/index3.html
    "The world is riddled—riddled!—with dumb Ashkenazi Jews, ....

    It would appear however that the wolf is stirring.
    www.codoh.com

    https://www.counterpunch.org/2010/12/10/israel-s-racist-rabbis/


    "Goyim were born only to serve us. Without that, they have no place in the world – only to serve the People of Israel.”
     

    "Why are gentiles needed? They will work, they will plow, they will reap. We will sit like an effendi and eat. According to Yosef, death has “no dominion” over non-Jews in Israel."

    -from Jonathan Cook, “Hate the Gentile!” Israel’s Racist Rabbis
     

    , @iffen
    P.S. I especially liked your use of the term goyim. Perhaps in future, you might even adopt the use of my trademark phrase, The Dumb Goyim, in one of your articles.

    Absolutely!

    Even a galactic pea-brain can see that that is the way to go.
    , @Malcolm X-Lax
    Gore Vidal described this jewish conception of most Americans as "the flyover goyim".
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc.
    AgreeDisagreeLOLTroll
    These buttons register your public Agreement, Disagreement, Troll, or LOL with the selected comment. They are ONLY available to recent, frequent commenters who have saved their Name+Email using the 'Remember My Information' checkbox, and may also ONLY be used once per hour.
    Ignore Commenter Follow Commenter
    Sharing Comment via Twitter
    /pgiraldi/whats-wrong-with-liberal-jews/#comment-2161206
     More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  2. Druid says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:36 am GMT

    It’s all about the tribe. No amount of handwringing will change that. Once the US is hollowed out, they will move on to the next host!

    Read More
    • Replies: @OilcanFloyd
    Who will host them after what they have done to the U.S.?
    , @annamaria
    "Once the US is hollowed out, they will move on to the next host!"
    -- ce n’est pas possible  anymore because of the wide ongoing exposure of the "eternal victim" as a merciless predator.
    The 19th century German Romantics of Jewish ethnicity had a dream of Jewish nation-state. The dream has turned into a nightmare. Israel, in its current form, is an apartheid theocracy and aggressor; there is nowhere to hide from the hard facts of its colonial behavior -- torture, extrajudicial killing (including the killing of Palestinian children and teens), and desecration of ancient cultural monuments, including desecration of old Palestinian cemeteries. It is the moral depravity of the state of Israel that makes its very existence ridiculous -- and dangerous for the ordinary Jews worldwide, who still profess their first loyalty to the state of Israel and who are still not aware of where the mythology of Promised Land has led the zionists and ziocons to.

    "American Jews are hugely over-represented in the places that matter: in the media, in entertainment, in politics, in financial services, in the professions, in the arts and in education. ... some prominent Jewish critics of Israel resent identical criticism coming from non-Jews and tend to use their resources to marginalize it, frequently alleging that it is motivated by anti-Semitism."
    -- The allegations of anti-Semitism have become toothless. See the Israelis’ cooperation with ISIS and the ziocons’ cooperation with Ukrainian neo-Nazi. The exposure of bloody immorality leaves no place to hide.

    , @anon
    Around 2016 a fierce debate broke out in Jerusalem Post Tablet and TV about the prospect of Jews in USA under Obama and under future Obama . It was aired whether it would be prudent to shift from USA to India and China. Implicit in the argument was that the "liberal' Left EU also held no prospect for the Jews.

    It was difficult to find the reason for the physical and psychological shifts until it was obvious that the cacophony was about recent political developments on the horizon Obama had not earned their presence and had forfeited their graceful presence by inking the Iran deal. Obama had transgressed by not following the expressed desire of Israel on Syria.

    One always wonders if the tribe would ask for compensation from future citizen for being forced out and evicted.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  3. Frankie P says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:42 am GMT
    @geokat62

    That means that the goyim will never be able to shift the press or congress or the White House about how awful the connection with Israel really is, no matter what we say or do...
     
    Keep 'em coming, Phil. You are like fine wine, you get better with age!

    P.S. I especially liked your use of the term goyim. Perhaps in future, you might even adopt the use of my trademark phrase, The Dumb Goyim, in one of your articles.

    No, he should use a better one: goyisher kopf.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wally
    Those not so smart Jews:

    Perverted Jew performs bris ritual / chews off part of baby's penis.

    https://www.veteranstoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/metzitzah-bpeh.jpeg

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  4. utu says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:43 am GMT

    Guys like Jerry Seinfeld will have to figure out that performing in Israel and playing around for a laugh at their counter-terrorist indoctrination centers that simulate shooting Arabs is not exactly acceptable.

    I am sorry to be blunt but what is acceptable is decided by Jews.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jack daniels
    Most of the really smart people (over 150 IQ) are Jews if you don't count China. Maybe even if you do. I guess that's why they dominate the conversation on just about any subject of interest to them. Plus their solidarity. I probably won't live to see whether they eventually euthanize us but sometimes it seems within the realm of possibility. I used to think the US Army would never fight the citizenry but times have changed and in the new multicultural society I have no problem imagining it. Ugh.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  5. Wally says: • Website
    January 16, 2018 at 5:48 am GMT • 100 Words
    @geokat62

    That means that the goyim will never be able to shift the press or congress or the White House about how awful the connection with Israel really is, no matter what we say or do...
     
    Keep 'em coming, Phil. You are like fine wine, you get better with age!

    P.S. I especially liked your use of the term goyim. Perhaps in future, you might even adopt the use of my trademark phrase, The Dumb Goyim, in one of your articles.

    said:
    “my trademark phrase, The Dumb Goyim”
    Trademark not. The Usual Enemies of Free Speech use it on a daily basis.

    http://nymag.com/nymetro/news/culture/features/1478/index3.html

    “The world is riddled—riddled!—with dumb Ashkenazi Jews, ….

    It would appear however that the wolf is stirring.
    http://www.codoh.com

    https://www.counterpunch.org/2010/12/10/israel-s-racist-rabbis/

    “Goyim were born only to serve us. Without that, they have no place in the world – only to serve the People of Israel.”

    “Why are gentiles needed? They will work, they will plow, they will reap. We will sit like an effendi and eat. According to Yosef, death has “no dominion” over non-Jews in Israel.”

    -from Jonathan Cook, “Hate the Gentile!” Israel’s Racist Rabbis

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  6. Frankie P says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:49 am GMT • 100 Words

    I won’t complain if they train up a few regiments of soft P.E.P. liberal zionist American Jews at Caliber, put them under the leadership of Hollywood entertainment figures like Seinfeld, arm them, and send them marching across the northern border toward the Litani River. Maybe they would have more success than the IDF had in 2006 when a handful of Hezzbollah resistance brothers sent them running home with their tails between their legs.

    Read More
    • LOL: SolontoCroesus, Carroll Price
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  7. Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:51 am GMT

    Once I was working with Frenchman who claimed that we are actually in purgatory for sins in our previous life.
    I did not believe him then but I am now not so sure.

    We are all rats in overcrowded cage.

    Read More
    • Replies: @chris
    I think it's true if you're French
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  8. Biff says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:11 am GMT

    “Tell like it is”

    Phillip Giraldi

    The quote that doesn’t need defending.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  9. JohnnyD says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:23 am GMT

    I think it’s unfair to dismiss all Jewish critics of Israel. I have profited tremendously from reading Norman Finkelstein, Avi Shlaim, Ilan Pappe, and Gideon Levy. Also, Mondoweiss, which is heavily Jewish, generally does great work.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anonymous
    Agree. Some of the most indefatigable voices exposing Israeli brutality and racism are liberal peacenik Jews. Glenn Greenwald, Max Blumenthal, Dan Cohen, Yasha Levine, et al.
    , @jilles dykstra
    Let me recommend

    ‘My enemy, My self’, Joram Binoer, 1989 (Dutch translation 1989 Houten Netherlands)

    ‘From prejudice to destruction’, Jacob Katz, 1980, Cambridge MA
    The one and only jewish explanation I know of antisemitism

    Yitshaq Ben-Ami, ‘Years of wrath, Days of glory Memoirs from the Irgun’, New York, 1982

    Ben Hecht, ‘Perfidy’, New York, 1961

    Neufeld and Berenbaum, editors ‘The bombing of Auschwitz’, 2000, New York

    Ismar Schorsch, 'Jewish Reactions to German Anti-Semitism, 1870 - 1914', New York 1972

    Shlomo Sand, ‘The Invention of the Jewish People’, London, New York, 2009, 2010 (Tel Aviv, 2008, hebrew)

    , @Wally
    Except they all promote the fake & impossible '6M Jews, 5M others & gas chambers' to their advantage.

    The rest is window dressing. Nothing changes until the facts are admitted.

    Must reads here:
    Holocaust Handbooks, Documentaries, & Videos
    http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?main_page=1

    www.codoh.com

    , @Kolo
    I think there's no hope for you
    , @Oscar Peterson
    I agree that these "renegade Jews" (as I think of them) that you mention are good and worth reading. Phil should have given them a nod. But the good work they do as a tiny minority of Jews does not invalidate the points that Giraldi is making here. Over all, he's right on the money.
    , @jacques sheete

    I think it’s unfair to dismiss all Jewish critics of Israel.
     
    I do as well. Judaism in general strikes me as cult and/or mafia-like and that goes double for the Zionist strains of it. Apparently cults and certainly mafias use the threat of ostracism and other forms of punishment including maiming, humiliation and death to keep people in line.

    It has to be difficult for people brought up in that culture to even think clearly or voice a negative opinion, especially when the "good book" promises such severe devastation to apostates.

    How hard must it be for Jews to criticize Judaism and Zionism when plenty of the hated goyim actively support the abominations?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  10. truthman says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:39 am GMT • 100 Words

    In fairness to Seinfeld, I believe he said that political correctness was undermining American humor. Also, he has this one routine that is rather disrespectful to the whole idea of unskilled, non-white immigrants coming to the US. Sounded kind of like he could have been VDARE’s in house jewish comic on that one.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anonymous
    Perhaps, but these photos of Seinfeld could inform Americans of where their entertainment dollars eventually end up, and what they end up doing. If Americans ever saw these photos. Sheldon Adelson is smarter than this.

    http://www.vosizneias.com/wp-content/uploads/2008/12/ezra.jpg

    Some of the Madoff money. All for a good cause.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  11. Miro23 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:42 am GMT • 100 Words

    It has been my own personal experience that some prominent Jewish critics of Israel resent identical criticism coming from non-Jews and tend to use their resources to marginalize it, frequently alleging that it is motivated by anti-Semitism. That means that the goyim will never be able to shift the press or congress or the White House about how awful the connection with Israel really is,…

    Not necessarily.

    It’s a Gordian knot, you just need the right person to deal with it. Alexander did, and went on to rule Asia (as predicted).

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  12. Anon • Disclaimer says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:52 am GMT • 100 Words

    This is what the TRIBE IS UP TO IN INDIA. This website is sometimes emotional, but for the most part it is an extremely researched account of Israeli/ Jewish elite’s activities in India and beyond. It is a blog written by a Indian Christian. Please check it out and pass it along so people know whats going on in INdia. Years worth of solid articles

    https://wideawakegentile.wordpress.com/2014/11/08/chabad-in-india/

    Read More
    • Replies: @helena
    Fascinating - thanks for link.
    , @Malla
    I have seen many of these Chabad houses in India. Trust me, they are some of the best protected places in the country with police/ army soldiers with sandbags on the outside. Better protection than any temple, church, mosque etc... in India.

    Loads of Israelis come to India either to Dharmasala where the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan community live. Most are ex IDF who come to the place for some spiritual awakening, learning about Lama Buddhism etc… after the stint in the IDF. There is a place near Dharmashala which the Israelis have appropriated as their own, the whole town is full of Hebrew signs and the local Indians are been reduced to a slave like status. There are eateries where only Israelis are allowed. No Indians allowed except the waiters/cooks. If any other White or East Asian community would have done that, there would have been a hue and cry about racism but about Israelis the local administration is mum.

    Besides that, Goa has huge Israeli populations. The Israeli mafia is very powerful there. The police are mostly scared of them and leave them alone. The local shop keepers scream when they hear the term ‘Israeli.’ Because the way Israeli’s haggle, many Indian shopkeepers are tearfully forced to sell their wares at a loss (Doing this to an Indian trader is not a joke, Indians themselves are great hagglers). One Taxi Driver in Goa told me ‘Israelis are weird; they look like Europeans but behave like Arabs’. There are areas where Indians are generally not allowed and only Israelis go and party with drugs and sex abound. Only non Israelis allowed in such places are Europeans and Japanese, never Indians.

    There have been cases of Mossad investing money in Bollywood as well.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  13. Anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:03 am GMT
    @JohnnyD
    I think it's unfair to dismiss all Jewish critics of Israel. I have profited tremendously from reading Norman Finkelstein, Avi Shlaim, Ilan Pappe, and Gideon Levy. Also, Mondoweiss, which is heavily Jewish, generally does great work.

    Agree. Some of the most indefatigable voices exposing Israeli brutality and racism are liberal peacenik Jews. Glenn Greenwald, Max Blumenthal, Dan Cohen, Yasha Levine, et al.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jbwilson24
    And what of that?

    Are we supposed to applaud these brave Jews? Some of the most prominent voices criticizing Israel are Jewish precisely because they slander any gentile who dares comment on their ethnocentrism. A salient example being Desmond Tutu, who suddenly went on the shit list because he dared criticize Israel.

    Jews only allow Jews to criticize Jewish behavior, and even then only moderately. This is not recent (post-holocaust), but is deeply embedded in Jewish culture.
    , @Father O'Hara
    Doing the work the I AINT NO ANTI SEMIIIIIIIITTE!! white man won't do. The spot in hell reserved for white philosemites may not be the hottest,but I imagine its inhabitants could do with a cold drink.
    , @Kolo
    Dear or dear
    Somebody's being made a total idiot of
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  14. exiled off mainstreet says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:04 am GMT

    While all of this is unpleasant and carries historical baggage, it is true, documented, needs to be disclosed, and has to be remedied somehow if our survival is to be assured.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  15. Expletive Deleted says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:33 am GMT • 100 Words

    Make a Grand-Theft-Auto/Wolfenstein type game of it.
    Real scenarios, real Israeli rules e.g. shoot a pregnant girl in the guts with a hollowpoint round? Win a house! Complete with somebody else’s 1000-year-old olive trees. You deserve it, because God or something.
    Drop white phozzi and daisycutters on a school? Free vacation in Eilat. Because of the stress.
    You’ll clean up, my boy!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  16. helena says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:51 am GMT
    @Anon
    This is what the TRIBE IS UP TO IN INDIA. This website is sometimes emotional, but for the most part it is an extremely researched account of Israeli/ Jewish elite’s activities in India and beyond. It is a blog written by a Indian Christian. Please check it out and pass it along so people know whats going on in INdia. Years worth of solid articles
    https://wideawakegentile.wordpress.com/2014/11/08/chabad-in-india/

    Fascinating – thanks for link.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  17. Mark James says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:58 am GMT • 100 Words

    American liberals get on board and convince themselves that they cannot stand any more of the lying about Israel change will come.

    Well I’m not convinced. The opposite may be on the way. Jews will have to defect from the Dem’ Party if possessing attitudes not quite as hostile as Alan Dershowitz has, but moving in that direction certainly. I can see it.
    I wouldn’t say it’s a mass movement yet but BDS is something the Democrats are going to have to confront and make a choice over. The party may choose not to be for BDS but they never can be against it. As I’m sure the GOP will be, in their party platform.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  18. jilles dykstra says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:04 am GMT • 300 Words

    Long ago, on the Turkish english tv, there was a discussion about the asserted Armenian genocide, that never was, also in my opinion.
    Turkish historians stated that this asserted genocide as such a part of the Armenian identity that it would never go away.

    Similarly, the jewish identity is ‘innocent people, forever persecuted’.
    The continuing holocaust propaganda alas has effect both ways, it protects, to a certain extent, Israel from criticisms, on the other hand it keeps alive jewish fear.

    Fear is an emotion that is bad for rational analysis, even for jewish liberal intellectuals.
    Someone who I suppose is jew became afraid by the recent UN General Assembly vote about Jerusalem, he wrote ‘this has to stop’.
    I explained to him how Israel can stop it, accepting the Arab League peace proposal: withdrawing from the areas occupied in 1967 and afterwards, pay compensation for the areas stolen from 1948 to 1967.
    No reaction, of course, as I foresaw.

    Henry Ford sr wrote or said that in the end most jewish projects fail through overconfidence.
    My opinion is that this overconfidence does exist ‘we will get away with it’.
    Ford did not mention the fear component.

    It is remarkable how most jews welcome Muslim immigration into Europe, I suppose their goal is to destroy the nation states culturally.
    Our Wilders, a rabid anti Muslim politician, with love for Israel, was called by CIDI, the Dutch Israel propaganda organisation, of being an antisemite, because he’s opposed to the EU., and, of course, Muslim immigration.
    That, at the same time, with Muslim immigration, antisemitism enters Europe, just a few jews warn.

    http://www.achgut.com/artikel/michael_wolffsohn_ueber_den_judenhass_import_weltmeister

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    ...on the other hand it keeps alive jewish fear.
     
    Good insight there. It's a perverted "religion" of fear.

    The tribe is held together by fear and evidently, gangster like, it attempts to control everyone else through fear. What else, besides gross ignorance, could explain the servile behavior of masses of dumb goyim and their so called representatives?

    What we're dealing with is a bunch of perverted sadistic crackpots with a nutty Levitical creed of destruction and world domination and they've been at it for 2+millenia so they have most of it figured out.

    Our "liberal" Jewish friends are no doubt conflicted as a result.

    I think this is a key insight from an excellent author.:


    Deuteronomy is above all a complete political programme: the story of the planet, created by Jehovah for this "special people” is to be completed by their triumph and the ruination of all others. The rewards offered to the faithful are exclusively material: slaughter, slaves, women, booty, territory, empire. The only condition laid down for these rewards is observance of "the statutes and judgments”, which primarily command the destruction of others. The only guilt defined lies is non-observance of these laws [of destruction] intolerance is specified as observance; tolerance as non-observance, and therefore as guilt. The punishments prescribed are of this world and of the flesh, not of the spirit. Moral behaviour, if ever demanded, is required only towards co-religionists and "strangers" are excluded from it.

    -Douglas Reed, The Controversy of Zion, (1978). P 15

    https://archive.org/details/TheControversyOfZion

     

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  19. WHAT says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:34 am GMT

    Nothing is wrong, they are just demonstrating strong in-group preference. It`s just that american goyim are a different outgroup from palestinian goyim.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  20. jbwilson24 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:56 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Anonymous
    Agree. Some of the most indefatigable voices exposing Israeli brutality and racism are liberal peacenik Jews. Glenn Greenwald, Max Blumenthal, Dan Cohen, Yasha Levine, et al.

    And what of that?

    Are we supposed to applaud these brave Jews? Some of the most prominent voices criticizing Israel are Jewish precisely because they slander any gentile who dares comment on their ethnocentrism. A salient example being Desmond Tutu, who suddenly went on the shit list because he dared criticize Israel.

    Jews only allow Jews to criticize Jewish behavior, and even then only moderately. This is not recent (post-holocaust), but is deeply embedded in Jewish culture.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  21. Zogby says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:06 am GMT

    I don’t think Jerry Seinfeld is a liberal. What has Seinfeld said to make Giraldi think that? I don’t know what Seinfeld’s politics are, but if I had to guess I’d guess he’s a neocon.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Philip Giraldi
    Zogby - Most neocons are liberal Jews on everything but foreign policy.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  22. Karl says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:33 am GMT • 100 Words

    > “Supporters of Israel hate it when people use the word ‘apartheid’ to describe the country, but we don’t have another term for a political system in which one ethnic group rules over another, confining it to small islands of territory and denying it full political representation.”

    There is another word for that: Shariah

    i’ll buy Giraldi a ticket for him to emigrate to London. He’ll enjoy living in Karachi’s western-most suburb, until he learns exactly what the word “dhimmi” means, in real life

    Read More
    • Replies: @Moi
    Nice try. But do educate yourself.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  23. Father O'Hara says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:38 am GMT
    @Anonymous
    Agree. Some of the most indefatigable voices exposing Israeli brutality and racism are liberal peacenik Jews. Glenn Greenwald, Max Blumenthal, Dan Cohen, Yasha Levine, et al.

    Doing the work the I AINT NO ANTI SEMIIIIIIIITTE!! white man won’t do. The spot in hell reserved for white philosemites may not be the hottest,but I imagine its inhabitants could do with a cold drink.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  24. proud_Srbin says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:25 am GMT

    Not as innocent nor human as the “chosen” ones try to portray themselves.
    Merciful terrorists more like it, with a few exceptions.
    Judaism is not Zionism.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  25. jilles dykstra says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:53 am GMT • 100 Words
    @JohnnyD
    I think it's unfair to dismiss all Jewish critics of Israel. I have profited tremendously from reading Norman Finkelstein, Avi Shlaim, Ilan Pappe, and Gideon Levy. Also, Mondoweiss, which is heavily Jewish, generally does great work.

    Let me recommend

    ‘My enemy, My self’, Joram Binoer, 1989 (Dutch translation 1989 Houten Netherlands)

    ‘From prejudice to destruction’, Jacob Katz, 1980, Cambridge MA
    The one and only jewish explanation I know of antisemitism

    Yitshaq Ben-Ami, ‘Years of wrath, Days of glory Memoirs from the Irgun’, New York, 1982

    Ben Hecht, ‘Perfidy’, New York, 1961

    Neufeld and Berenbaum, editors ‘The bombing of Auschwitz’, 2000, New York

    Ismar Schorsch, ‘Jewish Reactions to German Anti-Semitism, 1870 – 1914′, New York 1972

    Shlomo Sand, ‘The Invention of the Jewish People’, London, New York, 2009, 2010 (Tel Aviv, 2008, hebrew)

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wally
    So why don't you tell us about the cited 'Bombing of Auschwitz'. That should be good. LOL
    See shyster Berenbaum savaged here:
    U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum displays standard German air-raid shelter door, describing it as the door to a gas chamber at Majdanek
    http://www.vho.org/GB/c/DT/gcturen.html
    Otherwise see Zionist & liar Berenbaum & his book demolished here:
    'The Bombing of Auschwitz: Should the Allies Have Attempted It?' edited by Michael J. Neufeld and Michael Berenbaum.
    Book Review
    By Samuel Crowell
    https://codoh.com/library/document/2966/?lang=en

    recommended:
    Chemistry of Auschwitz / Birkenau
    https://youtu.be/SUc6Y_E5zb0

    www.codoh.com

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  26. OilcanFloyd says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:58 am GMT • 100 Words

    I don’t believe that very many Jews are conflicted about supporting Israel for current behavior, while bashing the U.S. for past behavior (Jim Crow) that was much less extreme. Their loyalty is to Israel and the Tribe first and foremost. There is no “dual loyalty”! In general, Jews don’t identify with America as most Americans view the nation, and are really only Americans in name only, if even that.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Curle
    “U.S. for past behavior (Jim Crow) that was much less extreme”

    Was it? How so?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  27. ImaW1nn3r says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:02 am GMT

    This piece is alternately titled ‘Giraldi Trades the Gloves for Brass Knuckles’ ;)

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  28. OilcanFloyd says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:03 am GMT
    @Druid
    It's all about the tribe. No amount of handwringing will change that. Once the US is hollowed out, they will move on to the next host!

    Who will host them after what they have done to the U.S.?

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    Who will host them after what they have done to the U.S.?
     
    See comment #39.
    , @Carroll Price
    Due to it's physical size rivaling that of the US prior to the addition of the southwestern states stolen from Mexico, plus the immense natural resources ripe for exploitation, Brazil strikes me as an inviting target.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  29. iffen says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:09 am GMT
    @geokat62

    That means that the goyim will never be able to shift the press or congress or the White House about how awful the connection with Israel really is, no matter what we say or do...
     
    Keep 'em coming, Phil. You are like fine wine, you get better with age!

    P.S. I especially liked your use of the term goyim. Perhaps in future, you might even adopt the use of my trademark phrase, The Dumb Goyim, in one of your articles.

    P.S. I especially liked your use of the term goyim. Perhaps in future, you might even adopt the use of my trademark phrase, The Dumb Goyim, in one of your articles.

    Absolutely!

    Even a galactic pea-brain can see that that is the way to go.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  30. Anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:12 am GMT
    @truthman
    In fairness to Seinfeld, I believe he said that political correctness was undermining American humor. Also, he has this one routine that is rather disrespectful to the whole idea of unskilled, non-white immigrants coming to the US. Sounded kind of like he could have been VDARE's in house jewish comic on that one.

    Perhaps, but these photos of Seinfeld could inform Americans of where their entertainment dollars eventually end up, and what they end up doing. If Americans ever saw these photos. Sheldon Adelson is smarter than this.

    Some of the Madoff money. All for a good cause.

    Read More
    • Replies: @anon
    No it doesn't prove Maddof's money was the source Don't trivialize the issue of money laundering . Neither Sheldon nor Singer -what ever the crimes they might have committed, money laundering or sending money to Israel from US tax/incomes is not one of them .
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  31. Da Wei says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:28 am GMT • 100 Words

    David Irving’s book Churchill’s War (p. 157) alludes to a telegram sent by Polish Ambassador to the US, Count Jerzi Potocki, in which Mr. Potocki complains about “the almost one hundred per cent Jewish control of American radio, film and newspapers, and about the Jews’ coarse but effective propaganda line.” The year was 1938.

    You say, “Jews control the media and the message.” Yes, and the present day harkens to the past, only now it’s worse.

    It’s as if today’s Zionists are sending a message a few hundred years back in time, and the message reads: “Dear Shylock, sorry you couldn’t collect. We’ll grind out your pound for you now, with interest, of course.”

    Thank you, Philip Giraldi, for this article.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    David Irving’s book Churchill’s War (p. 157) alludes to a telegram sent by Polish Ambassador to the US, Count Jerzi Potocki, in which Mr. Potocki complains about “the almost one hundred per cent Jewish control of American radio, film and newspapers, and about the Jews’ coarse but effective propaganda line.” The year was 1938.
     
    One can find similar information in the speeches of American politicians of a century ago as well. For some mysterious reason the names of those guys have been long forgotten.

    What most folks don't know is that the same could be said about Germany as well.

    Here's one example and there are better ones but I don't have the time presently to look them up.

    The Jews, through their native talents and more particularly through close mutual collaboration, had profited enormously [in Germany from and after WW1]. They largely ran Berlin and the great provincial cities [of Germany]

    In the stalls sat a phalanx of Jewish dramatic critics, headed by Alfred Kerr, and wrote laudatory notices for the most widely read newspapers, the Jewish Berliner Tageblatt and Vossische Zeitung.

    In the lobbies of the theatres and picture houses schwärmerische German mothers and daughters fought for the signatures of their Jewish favourites. Have all those autographs been ceremoniously burned, in solemn family conclave, since the eyes of Germany were opened?

    When I had a toothache I went to a Jewish dentist, and when I was ill a Jewish doctor cured me quickest, and that, I suppose, was why they were so numerous and prosperous. The most fashionable and wealthiest lawyers, well advertised by the press of their co-religionists, were Jews. Jewish architects, Erich Mendelssohn prominent among them, were busy building new villas for the wealthy along the pleasant avenues leading out to the woods and lakes.

    -Douglas Reed, Insanity Fair, (1938), ~ page 46-unfortunately the book is unpaginated
    http://www.controversyofzion.info/Controversybook/Douglas_Reed_Books_pdf/Insanity%20Fair.pdf

     

    Note that Hitler and the Nazis came into power in 1933 and the above was written in 1938. I guess Hitler was "sum kinda antee-Semite, "Hunh?
    , @Wally
    https://www.counterpunch.org/2010/12/10/israel-s-racist-rabbis/

    "Goyim were born only to serve us. Without that, they have no place in the world – only to serve the People of Israel.”
     

    "Why are gentiles needed? They will work, they will plow, they will reap. We will sit like an effendi and eat. According to Yosef, death has “no dominion” over non-Jews in Israel."
    -from Jonathan Cook, “Hate the Gentile!” Israel’s Racist Rabbis
     
    www.codoh.com
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  32. iffen says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:34 am GMT • 100 Words

    … they identify as Jews addressing worldwide Jewry over the issue of how to support Jewish supremacy in Israel/Palestine as a sine qua non of Jewish identity

    Only Jews will be able to work through this; we can only help. I would suggest that writers such as you keep up the dismissive and critical attitude toward any Jewish group that opposes the right-wing Israeli government’s policies, no matter how feeble their efforts; surely it will increase their cred in the Jewish communities.

    OTOH, it is problematic if Jews have to stop and ask themselves, “Is it the governmental policies, or is it the Jewishness?”

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  33. Philip Giraldi says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:59 am GMT
    @Zogby
    I don't think Jerry Seinfeld is a liberal. What has Seinfeld said to make Giraldi think that? I don't know what Seinfeld's politics are, but if I had to guess I'd guess he's a neocon.

    Zogby – Most neocons are liberal Jews on everything but foreign policy.

    Read More
    • Replies: @till
    But even counting some neocons as liberal on some less important things, Seinfeld is not one of them.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  34. Wyatt Pendleton says: • Website
    January 16, 2018 at 12:04 pm GMT • 100 Words

    You need to make the distinction between people from genetic Hebrew stock and those of the Jewish religion. The Apostle Paul was a genetic Hebrew who converted from Judaism to Christianity. Mr. Seinfeld is a NON temple observing Hebrew; he is NOT a religious Jew.

    FYI: There are NO completely observant Jewish people in Israel because they do not have animal blood sacrifices in Solomon’s Temple as proscribed in the Torah; they do not place blood on their doors during Passover etc. Without the shedding of blood there is no remission of sins.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Alden
    Why not let Jews decide what kind of Jews they are?

    Seinfields ancestors were from Iraq. He’s probably descended from people who were in the mid east long before the Romans and Arabs arrived. Let him decide what kind of Jew he is.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  35. sarz says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:14 pm GMT • 200 Words

    I suppose Giraldi has a political goal in mind that is best served by being economical with truth. I can respect that. It’s just that the fluffy sort of beliefs he seems to harbor about the tribe and about Judaism give one pause.

    He speaks of Judaism as if it were a bona fide religion, connected at heart to the ten commandments, the presumable religion of the Hebrews. But that is not what it is. Its core ‘prayer’ is Kol Nidre, a license to lie for the coming year. The Judaism of the last fwo thosand years is Talmudism, Babylonian satanism, Phariseeism.

    The torture, killing and eating of children is a part of that. See this video of early Oprah.

    http://thephaser.com/2016/12/shocking-jewish-satanic-ritual-child-sacrifice-featured-on-oprah-winfrey/

    I bet Seinfeld is closer to satanism than to Giraldi’s imagined fluffy ethical Judaism, and so is Hollywood and so is the thoroughly corrupt and Judaized US Congress. Some are betting on Trump to take them on. I don’t doubt he has humane and patriotic Jews wifh him — though I would doubt Kushner and Ivanka are in that number.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  36. Norumbega says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:19 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Trump’s election showed that it is possible to win in defiance of the mainstream media – and showed that their opposition was not just ineffective, but actually energized Trump’s base against them.

    That experience should indicate at least a glimmer of possibility that the next populist insurgency, if we can survive to have one, might take on the Jewish establishment and its power over American political life and foreign policy directly, the way Trump defied the media.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  37. Moi says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:24 pm GMT
    @Karl
    > “Supporters of Israel hate it when people use the word ‘apartheid’ to describe the country, but we don’t have another term for a political system in which one ethnic group rules over another, confining it to small islands of territory and denying it full political representation.”


    There is another word for that: Shariah

    i'll buy Giraldi a ticket for him to emigrate to London. He'll enjoy living in Karachi's western-most suburb, until he learns exactly what the word "dhimmi" means, in real life

    Nice try. But do educate yourself.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wizard of Oz
    Do you think he's been to London for more than a couple of day?
    , @Wizard of Oz
    Do you think he's spent more than two days in London?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  38. wayfarer says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:34 pm GMT

    Donald Trump, 9/11 Case Closed (Part 1.)

    Donald Trump, 9/11 Case Closed (Part 2.)

    …..

    Read More
    • Replies: @Pissedoffalese
    Thank you for the videos. Long, but I watched both of them. Very informative.
    , @Mike Garrett
    Once we admit what is going on and the extent of Zionist control, we also have to admit that history has provided ample precedents that suggest this will not end well. Humans are not moving off to control all of the universe with Jews at the controls as happens every time Hollywood projects our future. No the US economy and military dominance will come to an end, and most likely this will be somewhat abrupt. Since this is the case we must also begin to think not so much how to deal with the Jews who run America. That problem will take care of itself. What needs to be far better done this time around is the saving of hundreds of thousands of religious Jews and innocent people from secular parents? Those of us who sit and wait for this fall might well use some of the time to figure out how we might head off yet another backlash by the general public against all of this small minority. By the time middle America gets angry all the high flyers who took them down will have flown to Asia; all the Jews I traveled with in my youth live there already.

    The vast majority of of the Jews who will be available for arrest and camps will be nearly as innocent as the Moravians, but they are going to be easy to find, for they primarily live in urban areas. There are, however, small Jewish communities in towns all across the US, and it might be a timely precaution to have groups from the larger churches meet with the Jews to quietly and discretely plan how they might really move and disperse into more rural parts of the country large numbers of urban Jews should the need arise.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  39. Jock O' Bushveld says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:42 pm GMT • 100 Words

    I recall reading a year or so ago that the Jewish financial institutions were making inroads into, and links with the Chinese, who apparently admire the way they attract money – they seem to be making use of Chinese superstitions/magical thinking.
    I’ve also heard that at a governmental level the Israelis are also making links with the Chinese – presumably when the (((Banksters))) have bled America and the West dry, they will move onto China as a milch cow and a source of their best young men to die in middle eastern wars on behalf of Israel, or to colonise Africa on behalf of the (((financial institutions & corporate fascists))).
    I hope the Chine can suss them out soon enough, before it is too late.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    I’ve also heard that at a governmental level the Israelis are also making links with the Chinese – presumably when the (((Banksters))) have bled America and the West dry, they will move onto China as a milch cow and a source of their best young men to die in middle eastern wars on behalf of Israel, or to colonise Africa on behalf of the (((financial institutions & corporate fascists))).
     
    It's also apparent just by looking around. There is no doubt in my mind that the rise of China is based on something other than raw determination to catch up to the West. There is something going on other than pure economics when it "makes sense," for instance, to ship fresh cherries across the Pacific for consumption in Texas.

    I hope the Chine can suss them out soon enough, before it is too late.
     
    Based on my experiences with Chinese businessmen, they are extremely sharp, but I'm betting they'll be too blinded by the glitter to avoid the trap. I earnestly hope I'm wrong.
    , @Cloak And Dagger
    Having spent over 10 years in China, I can tell you that there is no possibility of Israeli inroads into China, except for China playing them to their advantage. They have not forgotten the Opium wars, and in a very homogeneous ethnic country like China, they do not have the ability to blend in as they do in the West. Jewish bankers are never going to be able to dominate Chinese finances, despite having offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

    We have demonized the Chinese for political reasons, but I can tell you that they are much smarter than we are and much more capable of playing the long game. Underestimating the Chinese is a large part of the reason for our current state of affairs. Had we been smarter, we would have allied with China rather than Japan post-WW2, but our paranoia with reds taking over the world caused us to make the wrong choice.

    China is doing what we should have done - making deals with the world instead of engaging country after country militarily. Neocons through history have led us by the nose into corridors of blood.

    We will not be able to save ourselves unless we can roll out guillotines in the streets and fill the baskets with the heads of media, finance, government, and education - and I mean that literally.
    , @Citizen of a Silly Country
    Never underestimate the fact that Jews look like goys (in part because they are genetically extremely similar). Despite the paranoia of many Jews, most goys never think about whether such and such writer, academic, movie star, etc., is Jewish. To them, they're just white, so they just assume that they are on his side.

    This will never be the case with the Chinese. When a Jew walks into the room, the Chinese will instinctually understand that he is not one of them and is not out to help them. Do business with him, yes, trust him, no.

    The Han Chinese have spent thousands of years fighting outside peoples. They won't rollover to some quick-talking Jew (or white goy for that matter).
    , @renfro

    I recall reading a year or so ago that the Jewish financial institutions were making inroads into, and links with the Chinese
     
    ,


    Don't worry about China....they wont be taken by the Jews or Israel. Despite all the craploa Israel puts out about their relationship with China and how the Chinese and Jews share common values...lol,.... yea the same common values crap they claim with America....it's just hasbara.

    There aren't enough Jews in China to form any kind of fifth column to control China's leaders.
    There are only 2,500 Jews in China...0.00018 percent of the Chinese population (2014)

    Jews are also not an officially recognized minority group in China’s multicultural society, and Judaism is not accorded the status of an official religion.
    In 2016 Chinese officials started cracking down on Jewish communities, not allowing them to use Hebrew symbols and etc.. and raiding some of their Jewish ' community centers.'

    I would love to see Isr get closer to China...it would raise even more conflicts of interest between the US and Israel. Same with the African countries they are courting.

    , @Da Wei
    Along about 2007 or 8, in a delusion that I was starting to figure out how things worked in China, I imagined I could manufacture a Jew by crossing a Chinaman and an Italian. Take shrewd -- OK, ruthless -- business cunning and mix it with snobbish blood loyalty. There, ya gotta Jew! Strangely, I like and admire the Chinese and I love Italians; I just resent the hell out of Jews. Maybe I'm becoming an anti-Semite. To the point here, Jews will always be outsiders in China.

    Chinese differ from Americans in the way they see themselves. Americans identify with law (we're a nation of laws, remember hearing that?) We are unified by our noble Declaration of Independence and our Constitution. (And we can be undermined easily when that is flushed like toilet paper.) The Chinese identify with their culture. Governments come and go, but Chinese culture remains. There are different ethnic groups, but over 90% identify with Han Chinese and the Hans feel superior to everybody else. Period. It is the ultimate cultural snobbery and it runs so deep no Jew or anybody else will ever crack it. A Chinese can go to the States and be accepted as an American, but it never works the other way around. It's the difference between legal construct and culture.

    The Chinese smile and want to do business with you, then when you're no longer of use, they don't know you. A lao wai (foreigner) never really has guanxi (connections) and no foreigner does business in China without a Chinese partner. Trust me, the foreigner sucks hind teat and Jews can't weasel their way into China the way they've done in Europe and the USA. It just ain't allowed.

    Doing business in China ain't easy. Carlsberg Brewing negotiated for 5 years before opening a brewery in Shenzhen. Royal Dutch Shell brought in a big crew of Dutch, British subjects and a few Americans to build the largest petrol refinery in the world in Daya Bay in southern Guangdong Province. When that was finished, 10 years ago, they left and a skeleton crew of Europeans remained to see that the Chinese who took over the operation didn't mess things up. When a foreigner is in China doing business, it's only a matter of time before the foreigner's interests are subsumed by the Chinese. It's not so much that they take over, as that they never really relinquished anything. They just let the foreigner do his work. You have to be in China to see it up close to figure things out. Nobody gives you a rule book. They already know the rules and it's for you to figure out.

    Cloak And Dagger is on point with his interpretation of Jews and Chinese. I wince when he cowboys up and wants to decapitate Jews in the streets, though. I can imagine heads of cattle on a range, but heads of Jews is, well, call me old fashioned, but it seems harsh. It may not be so harsh to the Chinese, however. An aspect of the anti-corruption campaign implemented by President Xi is harsh penalty for corrupt government leaders, and they have a graduated scale ranging from fines to jail time or even death. The leader of Chong Qin took a bullet in the head a few years back. he messed up bad. No more. They have good take out here. Xie xie.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  40. Pat Kittle says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:43 pm GMT

    First thing that comes to mind (after decades of not coming to mind):

    — (https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2013/11/dukakis-and-the-tank-099119 ]

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  41. n230099 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:54 pm GMT • 200 Words

    “…the Efrat settlement south of Bethlehem, which means it is, appropriately enough, actually built on land stolen from the Palestinians.”

    What’s always so delicious about this kind of stuff is that the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here.

    People like the dude writing this remind me of a lady I encountered at a mountain roadside pull off on Mt Lemmon in southern AZ overlooking an area recently burned by a large forest fire. Her head slowly shook as a tear slid down her cheek. When I reminded her that in a thousand years you won’t even know this had happened her eyes flashed hatred at the suggestion.

    But without a sense of ‘geologic’ time, she couldn’t grasp that her emotions were driven by the desire for things to look pretty for her,now(me-me-me-me-me). It’s the same for the writer here. If he would think back in thousand year increments, the history of the area that has him so befuddled, he would see that the ‘world turns’ and ‘things change’. It’s unrealistic to demand that the world ‘look pretty’ just for you. The time one spends crying over the forest fire will be time one will, as they say…never get back.

    Read More
    • Troll: L.K
    • Replies: @iffen
    the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here.

    Yes, but the Americans eventually decided that their treatment of the Indians was not kosher and decided, "Hey, you don't have to live on the rez if you don't want to."
    , @WJ
    There is not one square meter of this earth, outside of the polar regions, that isn't "soaked in blood" of the conquered. In Israel's case, the blood soaked land was conquered and gained through the assistance of outsiders, primarily the US via massive military and financial aid.
    , @Wally
    said:
    "What’s always so delicious about this kind of stuff is that the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here. "

    Yes those low IQ Indians don't even need to work a day in their lives now. Some "blood soaking" that was.
    As for the invading violent Zionists vs. the Palestinians, well the Palestinians they haven't been so fortunate.

    Forget the 'slippery slope' — Israel already is an apartheid state: Neil Macdonald
    http://www.cbc.ca/news/opinion/israel-slippery-slope-1.4368018

    www.codoh.com
    , @EliteCommInc.
    There are several problems with this line


    1. acknowledging one social wrong is not disqualify addressing another.

    2. acknowledging past wrongs should create empathy for the plight of others

    3. merely throwing up one's hands because my grand father engaged in some wrong as though that prevents me from observing a wrong today of my own or someone else is hardly a way forward to be a healthier dynamic.


    It is certainly possible to acknowledge my own error and proceed to press the correction of another. This is the kind of liberal advance that hamstrings corrective behavior.


    As usual appreciate the information Mr. Giraldi

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  42. Greg Bacon says: • Website
    January 16, 2018 at 12:59 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Us GOYIM are supposed to believe that more talks between the Israelis and the under siege native Palestinians will some how clear up the brutal Zionist occupation of Palestine.
    But it won’t, it’s only designed to keep the fraud going until there is no more Palestine left, which should come about in 20 years.

    We’ve been conditioned to believe that by a MSM wholly owned and controlled by Zionist Jews who endlessly pump pro-Jewish propaganda into our feeble minds so we’ll keep supporting these endless Wars for Wall Street and Israel, even as our nation falls down around our heads, due to lack of money spent on our infrastructure.

    Those who question this mindless support for a brutal occupation are accused of being anti-Semitic, or Jew haters, even neo-Nazis, which shuts down the discussion before it had a chance to be discussed.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  43. Malla says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:14 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Anon
    This is what the TRIBE IS UP TO IN INDIA. This website is sometimes emotional, but for the most part it is an extremely researched account of Israeli/ Jewish elite’s activities in India and beyond. It is a blog written by a Indian Christian. Please check it out and pass it along so people know whats going on in INdia. Years worth of solid articles
    https://wideawakegentile.wordpress.com/2014/11/08/chabad-in-india/

    I have seen many of these Chabad houses in India. Trust me, they are some of the best protected places in the country with police/ army soldiers with sandbags on the outside. Better protection than any temple, church, mosque etc… in India.

    Loads of Israelis come to India either to Dharmasala where the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan community live. Most are ex IDF who come to the place for some spiritual awakening, learning about Lama Buddhism etc… after the stint in the IDF. There is a place near Dharmashala which the Israelis have appropriated as their own, the whole town is full of Hebrew signs and the local Indians are been reduced to a slave like status. There are eateries where only Israelis are allowed. No Indians allowed except the waiters/cooks. If any other White or East Asian community would have done that, there would have been a hue and cry about racism but about Israelis the local administration is mum.

    Besides that, Goa has huge Israeli populations. The Israeli mafia is very powerful there. The police are mostly scared of them and leave them alone. The local shop keepers scream when they hear the term ‘Israeli.’ Because the way Israeli’s haggle, many Indian shopkeepers are tearfully forced to sell their wares at a loss (Doing this to an Indian trader is not a joke, Indians themselves are great hagglers). One Taxi Driver in Goa told me ‘Israelis are weird; they look like Europeans but behave like Arabs’. There are areas where Indians are generally not allowed and only Israelis go and party with drugs and sex abound. Only non Israelis allowed in such places are Europeans and Japanese, never Indians.

    There have been cases of Mossad investing money in Bollywood as well.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Ilyana_Rozumova
    Jews own all textile industry of India lock stock barrel. They hold Indian government by the balls.
    They already can do whatever they want in India.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  44. Dr. X says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:32 pm GMT • 200 Words

    Jewish hypocrisy can be explained by 1) the fact that their loyalty is a tribal loyalty 2) the fact that that they believe that they are the Chosen People of god and therefore superior to everyone else, and 3) their belief that they are entitled to their Zion at any cost.

    Therefore, when Jews are not in their Zion and have minority status, they seek to usurp and control power of host nations out of tribal self-interest and fear of the goy majority, and establish alliances with other dissatisfied minorities. When they actually control their Zion and have majority status, they exercise raw power nakedly and openly.

    For instance, liberal Jews in New York like Schumer work ceaselessly for gun control in the U.S. because as minorities, they are afraid of armed goyim. But they are perfectly comfortable getting off the airplane at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv and being surrounded by assault weapons everywhere because it is their fellow Jews, who they trust, with their fingers on the trigger.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  45. iffen says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:40 pm GMT
    @n230099

    "...the Efrat settlement south of Bethlehem, which means it is, appropriately enough, actually built on land stolen from the Palestinians."
     
    What's always so delicious about this kind of stuff is that the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here.

    People like the dude writing this remind me of a lady I encountered at a mountain roadside pull off on Mt Lemmon in southern AZ overlooking an area recently burned by a large forest fire. Her head slowly shook as a tear slid down her cheek. When I reminded her that in a thousand years you won't even know this had happened her eyes flashed hatred at the suggestion.

    But without a sense of 'geologic' time, she couldn't grasp that her emotions were driven by the desire for things to look pretty for her,...now(me-me-me-me-me). It's the same for the writer here. If he would think back in thousand year increments, the history of the area that has him so befuddled, he would see that the 'world turns' and 'things change'. It's unrealistic to demand that the world 'look pretty' just for you. The time one spends crying over the forest fire will be time one will, as they say...never get back.

    the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here.

    Yes, but the Americans eventually decided that their treatment of the Indians was not kosher and decided, “Hey, you don’t have to live on the rez if you don’t want to.”

    Read More
    • Replies: @n230099
    "“Hey, you don’t have to live on the rez if you don’t want to.”

    LOL!! Exactly...'look, you can have some casinos but we get to keep Manhattan".
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  46. JoaoAlfaiate says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:42 pm GMT

    I’ve watched my last Seinfeld rerun.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  47. jacques sheete says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:55 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @jilles dykstra
    Long ago, on the Turkish english tv, there was a discussion about the asserted Armenian genocide, that never was, also in my opinion.
    Turkish historians stated that this asserted genocide as such a part of the Armenian identity that it would never go away.

    Similarly, the jewish identity is 'innocent people, forever persecuted'.
    The continuing holocaust propaganda alas has effect both ways, it protects, to a certain extent, Israel from criticisms, on the other hand it keeps alive jewish fear.

    Fear is an emotion that is bad for rational analysis, even for jewish liberal intellectuals.
    Someone who I suppose is jew became afraid by the recent UN General Assembly vote about Jerusalem, he wrote 'this has to stop'.
    I explained to him how Israel can stop it, accepting the Arab League peace proposal: withdrawing from the areas occupied in 1967 and afterwards, pay compensation for the areas stolen from 1948 to 1967.
    No reaction, of course, as I foresaw.

    Henry Ford sr wrote or said that in the end most jewish projects fail through overconfidence.
    My opinion is that this overconfidence does exist 'we will get away with it'.
    Ford did not mention the fear component.

    It is remarkable how most jews welcome Muslim immigration into Europe, I suppose their goal is to destroy the nation states culturally.
    Our Wilders, a rabid anti Muslim politician, with love for Israel, was called by CIDI, the Dutch Israel propaganda organisation, of being an antisemite, because he's opposed to the EU., and, of course, Muslim immigration.
    That, at the same time, with Muslim immigration, antisemitism enters Europe, just a few jews warn.

    http://www.achgut.com/artikel/michael_wolffsohn_ueber_den_judenhass_import_weltmeister

    …on the other hand it keeps alive jewish fear.

    Good insight there. It’s a perverted “religion” of fear.

    The tribe is held together by fear and evidently, gangster like, it attempts to control everyone else through fear. What else, besides gross ignorance, could explain the servile behavior of masses of dumb goyim and their so called representatives?

    What we’re dealing with is a bunch of perverted sadistic crackpots with a nutty Levitical creed of destruction and world domination and they’ve been at it for 2+millenia so they have most of it figured out.

    Our “liberal” Jewish friends are no doubt conflicted as a result.

    I think this is a key insight from an excellent author.:

    Deuteronomy is above all a complete political programme: the story of the planet, created by Jehovah for this “special people” is to be completed by their triumph and the ruination of all others. The rewards offered to the faithful are exclusively material: slaughter, slaves, women, booty, territory, empire. The only condition laid down for these rewards is observance of “the statutes and judgments”, which primarily command the destruction of others. The only guilt defined lies is non-observance of these laws [of destruction] intolerance is specified as observance; tolerance as non-observance, and therefore as guilt. The punishments prescribed are of this world and of the flesh, not of the spirit. Moral behaviour, if ever demanded, is required only towards co-religionists and “strangers” are excluded from it.

    -Douglas Reed, The Controversy of Zion, (1978). P 15

    https://archive.org/details/TheControversyOfZion

    Read More
    • Replies: @Carroll Price

    What else, besides gross ignorance, could explain the servile behavior of masses of dumb goyim and their so called representatives?
     
    Answer: Money - a seemingly endless supply.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  48. Wizard of Oz says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:58 pm GMT
    @Moi
    Nice try. But do educate yourself.

    Do you think he’s been to London for more than a couple of day?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  49. n230099 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:09 pm GMT
    @iffen
    the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here.

    Yes, but the Americans eventually decided that their treatment of the Indians was not kosher and decided, "Hey, you don't have to live on the rez if you don't want to."

    ““Hey, you don’t have to live on the rez if you don’t want to.”

    LOL!! Exactly…’look, you can have some casinos but we get to keep Manhattan”.

    Read More
    • Replies: @iffen
    Exactly…’look, you can have some casinos but we get to keep Manhattan”.

    Is it your argument that in a future "peace" agreement, Israel should give up Tel Aviv or perhaps the Jezreel Valley?
    , @Pat Kittle
    LOL!! Exactly…’look, you can have some casinos but (((we))) get to keep (((Manhattan)))”.

    Fixed it for you.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  50. Curle says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:13 pm GMT
    @OilcanFloyd
    I don't believe that very many Jews are conflicted about supporting Israel for current behavior, while bashing the U.S. for past behavior (Jim Crow) that was much less extreme. Their loyalty is to Israel and the Tribe first and foremost. There is no "dual loyalty"! In general, Jews don't identify with America as most Americans view the nation, and are really only Americans in name only, if even that.

    “U.S. for past behavior (Jim Crow) that was much less extreme”

    Was it? How so?

    Read More
    • Replies: @OilcanFloyd
    That's a stupid question. Israel is far worse. Segregated America never used the military against blacks, and there was no intent to exterminate or cleanse the nation of blacks. No napalm, tanks, or attack aorcraft, missiles, etc. Not even close. And the Israelis can't even muster paternalism towards the Palestinians. Are you serious?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  51. Anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:23 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Jerry Seinfeld made millions as an entertainer. We’d call this capitalism I suppose. Certainly there are 1000s of other actors with similar or better talent, but let’s just say there is a gate or a fence that only allows the lucky guy through. We wouldn’t call Seinfeld a thief.

    Similarly, capitalism requires guys with guns, lots of ‘em. Otherwise people would be unsafe from those that question their property ownership. Now before you assume this is an apples to oranges comparison consider how defense contractors take precedence over housing or health care for Americans and how important Israel is to defense, or defense contractors.
    Sorry but Israel isn’t the problem, nor is it “some neocons” it’s US Industry. Jerry likes Porsche!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  52. jacques sheete says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:30 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Jock O' Bushveld
    I recall reading a year or so ago that the Jewish financial institutions were making inroads into, and links with the Chinese, who apparently admire the way they attract money - they seem to be making use of Chinese superstitions/magical thinking.
    I've also heard that at a governmental level the Israelis are also making links with the Chinese - presumably when the (((Banksters))) have bled America and the West dry, they will move onto China as a milch cow and a source of their best young men to die in middle eastern wars on behalf of Israel, or to colonise Africa on behalf of the (((financial institutions & corporate fascists))).
    I hope the Chine can suss them out soon enough, before it is too late.

    I’ve also heard that at a governmental level the Israelis are also making links with the Chinese – presumably when the (((Banksters))) have bled America and the West dry, they will move onto China as a milch cow and a source of their best young men to die in middle eastern wars on behalf of Israel, or to colonise Africa on behalf of the (((financial institutions & corporate fascists))).

    It’s also apparent just by looking around. There is no doubt in my mind that the rise of China is based on something other than raw determination to catch up to the West. There is something going on other than pure economics when it “makes sense,” for instance, to ship fresh cherries across the Pacific for consumption in Texas.

    I hope the Chine can suss them out soon enough, before it is too late.

    Based on my experiences with Chinese businessmen, they are extremely sharp, but I’m betting they’ll be too blinded by the glitter to avoid the trap. I earnestly hope I’m wrong.

    Read More
    • Replies: @sarz
    Some American Jews had wormed their way into the top ranks of the Chinese communists from the beginning, so they are well set for their usual mischief. But the Jewish central role in the Opium Wars is getting some attention in China.


    http://www.4thmedia.org/2012/11/the-jewish-monopoly-on-opium-still-fuels-chinese-resentment-today/
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  53. trixie says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:32 pm GMT • 700 Words

    Thank you Phillip, for stating the truth, very softly it could be said, nonetheless, where extremely few are as courageous enough to do the same.

    I summarize key points, salient to I, by quoting your article.

    “Indeed, liberal Jews understand perfectly well, just as do most other observers, that the Israel story is a tale of follow the money, even if it is not considered polite to say so. ”

    “He [Gilad Atzmon] writes “if Israel defines itself as the Jewish State and decorates its F-35s with Jewish symbols, we are entitled to ask who are the Jews, what is Judaism, what is Jewishness and how all these terms relate to each other! Evidently these questions terrify some Jewish ethnic activists.””

    “This process of rationalizing ultimately contradictory theses … … do not really see themselves as Americans speaking to other Americans about the impact of Israel on the United States. Instead, they identify as Jews addressing worldwide Jewry over the issue of how to support Jewish supremacy in Israel/Palestine as a sine qua non of Jewish identity while doing what is necessary to avoid unpleasant consequences. … Jewish gatekeepers will successfully misdirect grassroots movements like Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) to make sure that they do no real damage to the Jewish state…”

    “…Jews control the media and the message.”

    “… it is now clear that Israel as it currently sees itself will never grant those Arabs equal rights or give up its attempt to completely dominate the region from the Jordan River to the sea.”

    “… Jews are hugely over-represented in the places that matter: in the media, in entertainment, in politics, in financial services, in the professions, in the arts and in education. It has been my own personal experience that some prominent Jewish critics of Israel resent identical criticism coming from non-Jews and tend to use their resources to marginalize it, frequently alleging that it is motivated by anti-Semitism.”

    And we get to the question of (my paraphrase) why all this churn on this issue?
    Why is it such a conundrum?

    Well, maybe basic starting premises are false?!

    I’ve seen it written here on UNZ, and several very informed and intelligent regular commenters discussing some kind of an abstract divide, wanting to clearly differentiate between those nasty hateful jews and the masses of the good jews, and the, ‘don’t paint them with the same brush strokes’ prophylactic admonishments.

    And… that is a great dilemma, apparently.

    But if one examines the detail of “Judaism” (the self-identifying label itself is yet another deception, of many layers, by the way), one finds that

    the Torah, as extremely ‘clarified’ by huge mount of the Talmud dictates, is in essence a political manifesto for domination of out-group people, all of them!

    Unlike both Christianity and Islam, which at least at their ideological base, follow a presumption of all people equal under the higher authority/being, the Torah/’judaism‘, fundamentally recognizes only the in-group members of the ‘collective‘ as even humans!
    Furthermore, not only does observance require such a perspective, it demands observable discrimination for full ‘religious‘ compliance to their law.
    Their law is seen as coming before all laws ‘of men‘, (as if their law doesn’t come from ‘men‘).

    Is it ‘hatred‘ to point out these well-documented facts?
    If it can possibly be conceived as such, is it a greater hatred than the fundamentally ensconced systematic ‘hatred’ of the base ideology of followers of this extremist cult?

    I don’t think it is.

    So, back to this mythological divide between the ‘good jew’ and the ‘bad jew’; is there really such a thing as the former, for someone who follows this ideology?

    I strongly urge people to educate themselves on this topic.
    I recommend starting with “The Controversy of Zion” by Douglas Reed, which remains, for the time being, available.
    One must assume that it will not always be so on the current trajectory of subversion of world societies by this extremist ideology.

    Read More
    • Agree: jacques sheete
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    So, back to this mythological divide between the ‘good jew’ and the ‘bad jew’; is there really such a thing as the former, for someone who follows this ideology?
     
    Of course the answer has to be "no" and I believe I can thank you for opening my eyes to that reality.

    Forgive me, but I still maintain that there are people who identify as Jews who don't understand that.

    I've lost contact with all of my Jewish friends from college (some were even yarmulke wearing), but I'd give several body parts to talk with them now!


    I recommend starting with “The Controversy of Zion” by Douglas Reed, which remains, for the time being, available.
     
    I strongly second the recommendation.

    One must assume that it will not always be so on the current trajectory of subversion of world societies by this extremist ideology.
     
    One must certainly assume such. It is certainly an extremist ideology. Fanatically destructive and terroristic in fact, particularly that of the Zionist gangster cult based in Israel and all one has to do is observe what's going on all around us while the book makes sense of the madness.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  54. Wally says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:42 pm GMT
    @JohnnyD
    I think it's unfair to dismiss all Jewish critics of Israel. I have profited tremendously from reading Norman Finkelstein, Avi Shlaim, Ilan Pappe, and Gideon Levy. Also, Mondoweiss, which is heavily Jewish, generally does great work.

    Except they all promote the fake & impossible ’6M Jews, 5M others & gas chambers’ to their advantage.

    The rest is window dressing. Nothing changes until the facts are admitted.

    Must reads here:
    Holocaust Handbooks, Documentaries, & Videos

    http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?main_page=1

    http://www.codoh.com

    Read More
    • Replies: @JohnnyD
    How exactly have these individuals benefited? You won't find any of them teaching at a major university or writing for a prestigious publication.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  55. WJ says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:47 pm GMT
    @n230099

    "...the Efrat settlement south of Bethlehem, which means it is, appropriately enough, actually built on land stolen from the Palestinians."
     
    What's always so delicious about this kind of stuff is that the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here.

    People like the dude writing this remind me of a lady I encountered at a mountain roadside pull off on Mt Lemmon in southern AZ overlooking an area recently burned by a large forest fire. Her head slowly shook as a tear slid down her cheek. When I reminded her that in a thousand years you won't even know this had happened her eyes flashed hatred at the suggestion.

    But without a sense of 'geologic' time, she couldn't grasp that her emotions were driven by the desire for things to look pretty for her,...now(me-me-me-me-me). It's the same for the writer here. If he would think back in thousand year increments, the history of the area that has him so befuddled, he would see that the 'world turns' and 'things change'. It's unrealistic to demand that the world 'look pretty' just for you. The time one spends crying over the forest fire will be time one will, as they say...never get back.

    There is not one square meter of this earth, outside of the polar regions, that isn’t “soaked in blood” of the conquered. In Israel’s case, the blood soaked land was conquered and gained through the assistance of outsiders, primarily the US via massive military and financial aid.

    Read More
    • Replies: @n230099
    Relax...the forest always grows back. The 'earth' is not here just to make you happy for the microsecond you're here.
    , @sarz

    There is not one square meter of this earth, outside of the polar regions, that isn’t “soaked in blood” of the conquered. In Israel’s case, the blood soaked land was conquered and gained through the assistance of outsiders, primarily the US via massive military and financial aid.
     
    So, even if the Holocaust fable were true, it wouldn't be worth mentioning?
    , @SolontoCroesus

    There is not one square meter of this earth, outside of the polar regions, that isn’t “soaked in blood” of the conquered.
     
    Since you mentioned the Polar regions --

    At the beginning of 1939, a Nazi expedition explored a hitherto uncharted area of the Antarctic. By foot and plane, the Nazis surveyed an area between latitudes 69°10’ S and 76°30’ S and longitudes 11°30 W and 20°00’ E, totaling 600.000 sq. km. They called it Neuschwabenland, or New Swabia.

    At first glance, Neuschwabenland doesn’t warrant much enthusiasm. Most of it is covered in eternal snow and ice, with only a few places ice-free, mainly around a few hot springs. Yet annexation was an express purpose of the expedition, led by captain Alfred Ritscher, ordered by Hermann Göring himself. Before leaving, the expedition members received practical advice from Richard E. Byrd, an American admiral and experienced polar explorer.

    The German airline Lufthansa lent one of its ships, the ‘Schwabenland’ for the expedition – hence the name that was given to the territory. The vessel was a so-called ‘catapult ship’, having before proved itself as a transporter and postal carrier in the South Atlantic. The ‘Schwabenland’ had two Dornier aircraft on board, named Boreas and Passat. A steam catapult was used in flinging the planes, each weighing 10 tonnes, off the ship.

    The planes were used for reconnaissance flights over the impassable hinterland of the heretofore unexplored part of Antarctica, and were thus instrumental in the German Antarctic Expedition. Each plane could stay in the air for a maximum of nine hours and no inland airfields were constructed, so this provided the outer limit for the area to be explored.

    In total, 350.000 sq. km were overflown and more than 11.000 photographs taken during 15 flights. These pictures were used in drawing up a map of the territory. During the flights and expeditions on foot, hundreds of Nazi German flags were dropped to symbolize Germany’s possession of the territory. Additionally, the expedition established a provisory base camp and reported that around the so-called Schirmacher See there existed some vegetation, due to the hot springs near the lake.

    Capt. Schirmer was prevented from mounting a second, improved expedition by the outbreak of World War Two. During the war, no official activities were registered in the whole of Antarctica. After the war, Norway assumed a protectorate over the area, annexing it to Queen Maud Land. Following the 1957 Antarctic Treaty (the one ‘freezing’ all territorial claims), Norway named its new acquisition after princesses Martha, Raghnild and Astrid.

    In 1952, the government of the new Federal Republic of Germany exercised its right, based on the Nazi exploration, to name geographical features in the area. The German polar research station ‘Georg von Neumayer’ is located in what was formerly known as Neuschwabenland. Thus endeth the official version.

    A plethora of rumours maintains that Neuschwabenland wasn’t abandoned by the Nazis after the first expedition. In fact, a few crew members of the ‘Schwabenland’ stated that they made several trips to the Nazis’ Antarctic colony, transporting military equipment and heavy tools for mining and tunneling. This must be the origin of the legend that several submarines filled with top-level Nazis fled Europe as the war was ending, finding refuge in a secret network of underground bunkers in Neuschwabenland.
     

    Recently, Thierry Meyssan reported that a Jewish billionaire, Joe Lewis, pal of George Soros, has been purchasing vast acreage in the southernmost regions of Argentina. http://www.voltairenet.org/article198968.html
    According to Meyssan,

    "His properties cover areas several times larger than the State of Israël. They are situated in Tierra del Fuego, at the extreme Southern point of the continent. In particular, they surround the Lago Escondido, which effectively denies access to the entire region, despite a legal injunction.

    The billionaire has built a private airport with a two kilometre landing strip, in order to be able to receive civil and military aircraft.

    Since the Falklands War, the Israëli army has been organising « holiday camps » (sic) in Patagonia for its soldiers. Between 8,000 and 10,000 of them now come every year to spend two weeks on Joe Lewis’ land.

    While in the 1970’s, the Argentinian army noted the construction of 25,000 empty houses, which gave rise to the myth of the Andinia Plan, hundreds of thousands have been built today. "
     

    Lewis's concept is that, in the face of global warming, the polar regions are reasonable long-term investments.
    And once again, Jews piggy-back on German efforts, after killing them off.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  56. Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:52 pm GMT
    @Malla
    I have seen many of these Chabad houses in India. Trust me, they are some of the best protected places in the country with police/ army soldiers with sandbags on the outside. Better protection than any temple, church, mosque etc... in India.

    Loads of Israelis come to India either to Dharmasala where the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan community live. Most are ex IDF who come to the place for some spiritual awakening, learning about Lama Buddhism etc… after the stint in the IDF. There is a place near Dharmashala which the Israelis have appropriated as their own, the whole town is full of Hebrew signs and the local Indians are been reduced to a slave like status. There are eateries where only Israelis are allowed. No Indians allowed except the waiters/cooks. If any other White or East Asian community would have done that, there would have been a hue and cry about racism but about Israelis the local administration is mum.

    Besides that, Goa has huge Israeli populations. The Israeli mafia is very powerful there. The police are mostly scared of them and leave them alone. The local shop keepers scream when they hear the term ‘Israeli.’ Because the way Israeli’s haggle, many Indian shopkeepers are tearfully forced to sell their wares at a loss (Doing this to an Indian trader is not a joke, Indians themselves are great hagglers). One Taxi Driver in Goa told me ‘Israelis are weird; they look like Europeans but behave like Arabs’. There are areas where Indians are generally not allowed and only Israelis go and party with drugs and sex abound. Only non Israelis allowed in such places are Europeans and Japanese, never Indians.

    There have been cases of Mossad investing money in Bollywood as well.

    Jews own all textile industry of India lock stock barrel. They hold Indian government by the balls.
    They already can do whatever they want in India.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Malla

    Jews own all textile industry of India lock stock barrel.
     
    Do you have any references? I was not aware of this. Not that I do not believe you but it would be great if you can give me more info.
    , @Wyatt Pendleton
    They all descend from their Patriarch Shem; all the Asiatics do, so of course Israel has them by the balls.

    Genesis 9:25-27
    And he (Noah) said, Cursed be Canaan [blacks]; a servant of servants shall he be unto his brethren.
    And he said, Blessed be the LORD God of Shem [Hebrews, Asiatics]; and Canaan shall be his servant.
    God shall enlarge Japheth [whites], and he shall dwell in the tents of Shem; and Canaan shall be his servant.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  57. David says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:52 pm GMT • 200 Words

    On Topic, Greenwald’s latest on Manning challenging Ben Cardin for the Democratic nomination for Senate shows a certain obsession with transness vs whiteness. I like Greenwald a lot and am disappointed to see him be such a queen:

    Manning has also now become an icon of LGBT equality and trans rights with an act of profound bravery that at least matches, if not surpasses, her whistleblowing

    Manning would become the first trans woman ever, and the youngest woman ever

    one of the most standard, banal, typical, privileged and mediocre politicians in the U.S. Congress: Benjamin Cardin, a 74-year-old white, straight man

    Manning’s bid to become the first ever trans woman in the Senate, instead quickly lining up in support behind the straight white male

    so quickly decided to back a white, straight male politician steeped in privilege, while devoting themselves to opposing a candidate who would make history by becoming the first trans woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate, in the process inspiring trans youth around the world and helping to erode the stigma that has made them so vulnerable

    license to support old straight white men at the expense of pioneering minority candidates

    then feel free to keep old white straight men in power at the expense of marginalized minority candidates such as Manning

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anon-og
    Ben Cardin is a Jewish congressman on the forefront of the fight to make it illegal to boycott Israel and one of the few democratic congressmen who voted against the Iran Deal - whatever Whiteness means to you, I doubt he represents it. Though I am no supporter of trannies, I think congressmen like Cardin and Schumer have to go, Israel is their priority and the American constitution is simply a nuisance in the way of that support.
    , @Anon-og
    From that same article by Greenwald,

    Cardin has remarkably few achievements for being in Congress for so many years. One of his few distinctions is that he has become one of the Senate’s most reliable and loyal supporters of AIPAC’s agenda and the Israeli government, if not the single most loyal. In 2015, he joined with Lindsey Graham in kicking off the annual AIPAC conference, causing neocon columnist Jennifer Rubin to gush about how identical they sounded.
    Cardin and Graham at the annual AIPAC Conference, 2015 Photo: Cliff Owen/AP
    But Cardin’s crowning achievement came last year when he authored a bill that would have made it a felony to support a boycott of Israel – a bill that was such a profound assault on basic First Amendment freedoms that the ACLU instantly denounced it and multiple Senators who had co-sponsored Cardin’s bill (such as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand) announced that they were withdrawing their support.
     
    I'll take a whistleblwoing trannie over a treasonous congressman any day of the week.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  58. biz says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:56 pm GMT

    So wait, being against Israel should be a progressive thing? Then why are all these alt-righters against Israel?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  59. jacques sheete says:
    January 16, 2018 at 2:57 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Da Wei
    David Irving's book Churchill's War (p. 157) alludes to a telegram sent by Polish Ambassador to the US, Count Jerzi Potocki, in which Mr. Potocki complains about "the almost one hundred per cent Jewish control of American radio, film and newspapers, and about the Jews' coarse but effective propaganda line." The year was 1938.

    You say, "Jews control the media and the message." Yes, and the present day harkens to the past, only now it's worse.

    It's as if today's Zionists are sending a message a few hundred years back in time, and the message reads: "Dear Shylock, sorry you couldn't collect. We'll grind out your pound for you now, with interest, of course."

    Thank you, Philip Giraldi, for this article.

    David Irving’s book Churchill’s War (p. 157) alludes to a telegram sent by Polish Ambassador to the US, Count Jerzi Potocki, in which Mr. Potocki complains about “the almost one hundred per cent Jewish control of American radio, film and newspapers, and about the Jews’ coarse but effective propaganda line.” The year was 1938.

    One can find similar information in the speeches of American politicians of a century ago as well. For some mysterious reason the names of those guys have been long forgotten.

    What most folks don’t know is that the same could be said about Germany as well.

    Here’s one example and there are better ones but I don’t have the time presently to look them up.

    The Jews, through their native talents and more particularly through close mutual collaboration, had profited enormously [in Germany from and after WW1]. They largely ran Berlin and the great provincial cities [of Germany]

    In the stalls sat a phalanx of Jewish dramatic critics, headed by Alfred Kerr, and wrote laudatory notices for the most widely read newspapers, the Jewish Berliner Tageblatt and Vossische Zeitung.

    In the lobbies of the theatres and picture houses schwärmerische German mothers and daughters fought for the signatures of their Jewish favourites. Have all those autographs been ceremoniously burned, in solemn family conclave, since the eyes of Germany were opened?

    When I had a toothache I went to a Jewish dentist, and when I was ill a Jewish doctor cured me quickest, and that, I suppose, was why they were so numerous and prosperous. The most fashionable and wealthiest lawyers, well advertised by the press of their co-religionists, were Jews. Jewish architects, Erich Mendelssohn prominent among them, were busy building new villas for the wealthy along the pleasant avenues leading out to the woods and lakes.

    -Douglas Reed, Insanity Fair, (1938), ~ page 46-unfortunately the book is unpaginated

    http://www.controversyofzion.info/Controversybook/Douglas_Reed_Books_pdf/Insanity%20Fair.pdf

    Note that Hitler and the Nazis came into power in 1933 and the above was written in 1938. I guess Hitler was “sum kinda antee-Semite, “Hunh?

    Read More
    • Replies: @AaronB
    Thanks the book link, absolutely fascinating!

    It's more sophisticated than most accounts of Jews in two respects -

    1) It sees clearly that the Jewish religion of domination creates a chronically unhappy people. Jews themselves need to be redeemed from a philosophy deeply rooted in flawed human nature and that has been a temptation for every nation on earth.The line between good and evil runs down the human heart, and is not the exclusive province of any one people.

    Just as European history of the past few centuries can be redeemed, and a wrong turn can be made good, and Europe does not have to die, as many of its victims would wish. Ideologies can take over a people, but the ghost must be exorcised, not the host killed.

    Had Jews never existed, this timeless human tendency would have found ample expression in flawed human nature, as it did. Kill the current host, and the mind parasite will jump to a new one.

    2) It makes the connection between Judaism as an elitist religion and the ability of Jews to ingratiate themselves with elites anywhere. People with similar world views like each otner. Jews encourage the worst tendencies in native elites, whose excesses might otherwise be held in check, and elitism gains an unnaturally prominent social position, where otherwise a natural balance of forces would render elitism but one social force among many, leading to a healthier society.

    This is huge, and hugely important.

    We can't forget that the Jewish issue is at bottom the issue of elitism generally, and Jews merely bring this timeless human issue into focus through the clearest and purest expression of egotism and elitism, and a detailed development of all its tendencies in most lavish and profuse form.
    , @Da Wei
    Once again, thank you, jacques sheete! I will check out the references you recommend. Eustace Mullins spoke and wrote of how the Jews dominated and subverted Germany prior to and during the time Douglas Reed writes about.

    I read your posts with keen interest.
    , @anon
    ount Edward Raczynski inquired, ëBut do you think there will be war, Mr Churchill?í ëMy dear Polish ambassador,í said Churchill, side-stepping that elusive name, ëThere is war now!í 

    It had not yet occurred to the Poles to court the democracies. In Warsaw, they introduced vicious nationality laws to prevent Polish Jews returning home from emigration; in Berlin, they coquetted with Hitler over a grand alliance against Russia; in Washington, their ambassador complained about the ëalmost one hundred per cent Jewish controlí of American radio, film and newspapers, and about the Jewsí coarse but effective propaganda line. ëThe American people,í this noble diplomat, Count Jerzy Potocki, informed Warsaw, ëare told that peace in Europe is hanging only by a thread and that war is inevitable.í He identified the men behind this campaign as Baruch, Morgenthau, Judge Felix Frankfurter, and the governor of New York State ñ they posed, he said, as defenders of democracy but in the final analysis were ëconnected by unbreakable ties with international Jewry.í * The Poles would remain pariahs until March . * The Nazis captured Count Potockiís telegram in Warsaw and published it in http://www.fpp.co.uk/books/Churchill/1/WSCv1pt1.pdf
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  60. Wally says: • Website
    January 16, 2018 at 2:58 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jilles dykstra
    Let me recommend

    ‘My enemy, My self’, Joram Binoer, 1989 (Dutch translation 1989 Houten Netherlands)

    ‘From prejudice to destruction’, Jacob Katz, 1980, Cambridge MA
    The one and only jewish explanation I know of antisemitism

    Yitshaq Ben-Ami, ‘Years of wrath, Days of glory Memoirs from the Irgun’, New York, 1982

    Ben Hecht, ‘Perfidy’, New York, 1961

    Neufeld and Berenbaum, editors ‘The bombing of Auschwitz’, 2000, New York

    Ismar Schorsch, 'Jewish Reactions to German Anti-Semitism, 1870 - 1914', New York 1972

    Shlomo Sand, ‘The Invention of the Jewish People’, London, New York, 2009, 2010 (Tel Aviv, 2008, hebrew)

    So why don’t you tell us about the cited ‘Bombing of Auschwitz’. That should be good. LOL
    See shyster Berenbaum savaged here:
    U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum displays standard German air-raid shelter door, describing it as the door to a gas chamber at Majdanek

    http://www.vho.org/GB/c/DT/gcturen.html

    Otherwise see Zionist & liar Berenbaum & his book demolished here:
    ‘The Bombing of Auschwitz: Should the Allies Have Attempted It?’ edited by Michael J. Neufeld and Michael Berenbaum.
    Book Review
    By Samuel Crowell

    https://codoh.com/library/document/2966/?lang=en

    recommended:
    Chemistry of Auschwitz / Birkenau

    http://www.codoh.com

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  61. Serg Derbst says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:05 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Bah! I just imagined an Auschwitz Adventure Camp for German families near Berlin. No, not even the Nazis were that tasteless. They also didn’t throw garbage, feces, and urine at their victims like Zionist settlers routinely do in Hebron.

    https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/7bxqka/the-oppressive-architecture-of-the-west-bank

    Oppression and genocide is one thing and bad enough already. Degradation is yet another thing, however ridiculing your victims to mere piss and shit for family fun is the lowest thing to do. But that’s the place where Zionists are at: the lowest or all low bottoms of human behavior.

    Read More
    • Replies: @NE Flyovercountry
    This is an interesting comment. Years ago I used to subscribe to a newsletter and audiotapes by a journalist named Otto Scott. I remember an observation he made that rioting "idealistic students" (as they were called then in the mass distribution media) had pelted police with bags of urine and feces. I was never able to verify this observation from another source, but this comment recalled it to mind.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  62. Wally says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:06 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Da Wei
    David Irving's book Churchill's War (p. 157) alludes to a telegram sent by Polish Ambassador to the US, Count Jerzi Potocki, in which Mr. Potocki complains about "the almost one hundred per cent Jewish control of American radio, film and newspapers, and about the Jews' coarse but effective propaganda line." The year was 1938.

    You say, "Jews control the media and the message." Yes, and the present day harkens to the past, only now it's worse.

    It's as if today's Zionists are sending a message a few hundred years back in time, and the message reads: "Dear Shylock, sorry you couldn't collect. We'll grind out your pound for you now, with interest, of course."

    Thank you, Philip Giraldi, for this article.

    https://www.counterpunch.org/2010/12/10/israel-s-racist-rabbis/

    “Goyim were born only to serve us. Without that, they have no place in the world – only to serve the People of Israel.”

    “Why are gentiles needed? They will work, they will plow, they will reap. We will sit like an effendi and eat. According to Yosef, death has “no dominion” over non-Jews in Israel.”
    -from Jonathan Cook, “Hate the Gentile!” Israel’s Racist Rabbis

    http://www.codoh.com

    Read More
    • Replies: @Da Wei
    Thanks, Wally. I'll check it out.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  63. Wally says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:13 pm GMT
    @Frankie P
    No, he should use a better one: goyisher kopf.

    Those not so smart Jews:

    Perverted Jew performs bris ritual / chews off part of baby’s penis.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anonymous
    While what this rabbi is doing is disturbing and should be illegal, he's not literally tearing off part of the kid's penis with his mouth. The child has already been circumcized. The rabbi is trying to stanch the flow of blood, using wine in his mouth. There's no reason to make this picture worse than it already is.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  64. jacques sheete says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:14 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @trixie
    Thank you Phillip, for stating the truth, very softly it could be said, nonetheless, where extremely few are as courageous enough to do the same.

    I summarize key points, salient to I, by quoting your article.

    "Indeed, liberal Jews understand perfectly well, just as do most other observers, that the Israel story is a tale of follow the money, even if it is not considered polite to say so. "

    "He [Gilad Atzmon] writes “if Israel defines itself as the Jewish State and decorates its F-35s with Jewish symbols, we are entitled to ask who are the Jews, what is Judaism, what is Jewishness and how all these terms relate to each other! Evidently these questions terrify some Jewish ethnic activists.”"

    "This process of rationalizing ultimately contradictory theses ... ... do not really see themselves as Americans speaking to other Americans about the impact of Israel on the United States. Instead, they identify as Jews addressing worldwide Jewry over the issue of how to support Jewish supremacy in Israel/Palestine as a sine qua non of Jewish identity while doing what is necessary to avoid unpleasant consequences. ... Jewish gatekeepers will successfully misdirect grassroots movements like Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) to make sure that they do no real damage to the Jewish state..."

    "...Jews control the media and the message."

    "... it is now clear that Israel as it currently sees itself will never grant those Arabs equal rights or give up its attempt to completely dominate the region from the Jordan River to the sea."

    "... Jews are hugely over-represented in the places that matter: in the media, in entertainment, in politics, in financial services, in the professions, in the arts and in education. It has been my own personal experience that some prominent Jewish critics of Israel resent identical criticism coming from non-Jews and tend to use their resources to marginalize it, frequently alleging that it is motivated by anti-Semitism."

    And we get to the question of (my paraphrase) why all this churn on this issue?
    Why is it such a conundrum?

    Well, maybe basic starting premises are false?!

    I've seen it written here on UNZ, and several very informed and intelligent regular commenters discussing some kind of an abstract divide, wanting to clearly differentiate between those nasty hateful jews and the masses of the good jews, and the, 'don't paint them with the same brush strokes' prophylactic admonishments.

    And... that is a great dilemma, apparently.

    But if one examines the detail of "Judaism" (the self-identifying label itself is yet another deception, of many layers, by the way), one finds that

    the Torah, as extremely 'clarified' by huge mount of the Talmud dictates, is in essence a political manifesto for domination of out-group people, all of them!
     
    Unlike both Christianity and Islam, which at least at their ideological base, follow a presumption of all people equal under the higher authority/being, the Torah/'judaism', fundamentally recognizes only the in-group members of the 'collective' as even humans!
    Furthermore, not only does observance require such a perspective, it demands observable discrimination for full 'religious' compliance to their law.
    Their law is seen as coming before all laws 'of men', (as if their law doesn't come from 'men').

    Is it 'hatred' to point out these well-documented facts?
    If it can possibly be conceived as such, is it a greater hatred than the fundamentally ensconced systematic 'hatred' of the base ideology of followers of this extremist cult?

    I don't think it is.

    So, back to this mythological divide between the 'good jew' and the 'bad jew'; is there really such a thing as the former, for someone who follows this ideology?

    I strongly urge people to educate themselves on this topic.
    I recommend starting with "The Controversy of Zion" by Douglas Reed, which remains, for the time being, available.
    One must assume that it will not always be so on the current trajectory of subversion of world societies by this extremist ideology.

    So, back to this mythological divide between the ‘good jew’ and the ‘bad jew’; is there really such a thing as the former, for someone who follows this ideology?

    Of course the answer has to be “no” and I believe I can thank you for opening my eyes to that reality.

    Forgive me, but I still maintain that there are people who identify as Jews who don’t understand that.

    I’ve lost contact with all of my Jewish friends from college (some were even yarmulke wearing), but I’d give several body parts to talk with them now!

    I recommend starting with “The Controversy of Zion” by Douglas Reed, which remains, for the time being, available.

    I strongly second the recommendation.

    One must assume that it will not always be so on the current trajectory of subversion of world societies by this extremist ideology.

    One must certainly assume such. It is certainly an extremist ideology. Fanatically destructive and terroristic in fact, particularly that of the Zionist gangster cult based in Israel and all one has to do is observe what’s going on all around us while the book makes sense of the madness.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  65. n230099 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:16 pm GMT
    @WJ
    There is not one square meter of this earth, outside of the polar regions, that isn't "soaked in blood" of the conquered. In Israel's case, the blood soaked land was conquered and gained through the assistance of outsiders, primarily the US via massive military and financial aid.

    Relax…the forest always grows back. The ‘earth’ is not here just to make you happy for the microsecond you’re here.

    Read More
    • Replies: @renfro

    The ‘earth’ is not here just to make you happy for the microsecond you’re here.
     
    Its not here to make us unhappy either.
    And your little illustration has nothing to do with the subject.
    You shouldn't publish every erroneous ultimate truth brain fart you have just because you have nothing to say about the actual issue.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  66. Malcolm X-Lax says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:21 pm GMT
    @geokat62

    That means that the goyim will never be able to shift the press or congress or the White House about how awful the connection with Israel really is, no matter what we say or do...
     
    Keep 'em coming, Phil. You are like fine wine, you get better with age!

    P.S. I especially liked your use of the term goyim. Perhaps in future, you might even adopt the use of my trademark phrase, The Dumb Goyim, in one of your articles.

    Gore Vidal described this jewish conception of most Americans as “the flyover goyim”.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  67. Wally says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:23 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @n230099

    "...the Efrat settlement south of Bethlehem, which means it is, appropriately enough, actually built on land stolen from the Palestinians."
     
    What's always so delicious about this kind of stuff is that the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here.

    People like the dude writing this remind me of a lady I encountered at a mountain roadside pull off on Mt Lemmon in southern AZ overlooking an area recently burned by a large forest fire. Her head slowly shook as a tear slid down her cheek. When I reminded her that in a thousand years you won't even know this had happened her eyes flashed hatred at the suggestion.

    But without a sense of 'geologic' time, she couldn't grasp that her emotions were driven by the desire for things to look pretty for her,...now(me-me-me-me-me). It's the same for the writer here. If he would think back in thousand year increments, the history of the area that has him so befuddled, he would see that the 'world turns' and 'things change'. It's unrealistic to demand that the world 'look pretty' just for you. The time one spends crying over the forest fire will be time one will, as they say...never get back.

    said:
    “What’s always so delicious about this kind of stuff is that the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here. ”

    Yes those low IQ Indians don’t even need to work a day in their lives now. Some “blood soaking” that was.
    As for the invading violent Zionists vs. the Palestinians, well the Palestinians they haven’t been so fortunate.

    Forget the ‘slippery slope’ — Israel already is an apartheid state: Neil Macdonald

    http://www.cbc.ca/news/opinion/israel-slippery-slope-1.4368018

    http://www.codoh.com

    Read More
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus

    Yes those low IQ Indians don’t even need to work a day in their lives now. Some “blood soaking” that was.
     
    I don't think that's your best argument, Wally.

    I may not have the US history locked down tight, but as far as I know, British, Dutch and Spanish colonizers left Britain, Spain, etc., migrated to the American continent, displaced the indigenous peoples and all but eradicated their cultures.

    Jews did the same thing wrt Palestine.

    The difference is that when the British, Dutch and Spanish left their native countries, they did not destroy the people, institutions, culture and heritage they left behind.

    Zionist Jews, on the other hand, destroyed, or maneuvered to have gentiles destroy on Jewish behalf, the men, women, children, culture, built legacy, cities, religious mores of the people in whose land they had formerly dwelt, be they Poles, Russians, Germans, Italians, French, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Roumanian, Greek, Ukraine.
    , @n230099
    "...well the Palestinians they haven’t been so fortunate."

    I agree, they may be even dumber than the natives in the Americas. Maybe import some of that good o'l firewater you gave yours...?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  68. JohnnyD says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:25 pm GMT
    @Wally
    Except they all promote the fake & impossible '6M Jews, 5M others & gas chambers' to their advantage.

    The rest is window dressing. Nothing changes until the facts are admitted.

    Must reads here:
    Holocaust Handbooks, Documentaries, & Videos
    http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?main_page=1

    www.codoh.com

    How exactly have these individuals benefited? You won’t find any of them teaching at a major university or writing for a prestigious publication.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wally
    They benefit the same way all Jews benefit from The Big Lie.

    Power, prestige, preferrential treatment, Jew Privilege, etc.


    "We can force through any lie. It just has to be big enough so that a normal person says, 'Well that cannot be a lie!'. Then the lie cannot be recognized as such. And the lie has to be repeated continuously. Then it is believed and is powerful because it is the belief in a 'truth.'"

    - from 'Propaganda', by Zionist Jew Edward Bernays
     

    www.codoh.com
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  69. Anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:32 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Wally
    Those not so smart Jews:

    Perverted Jew performs bris ritual / chews off part of baby's penis.

    https://www.veteranstoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/metzitzah-bpeh.jpeg

    While what this rabbi is doing is disturbing and should be illegal, he’s not literally tearing off part of the kid’s penis with his mouth. The child has already been circumcized. The rabbi is trying to stanch the flow of blood, using wine in his mouth. There’s no reason to make this picture worse than it already is.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wally
    Give me a break.

    Only a Jew would try to rationalize Jew cave man barbarism.

    www.codoh.com
    , @Alden
    Goy Drs circumcize baby boys all the time and manage to disinfect the wound and stop the blood flow without committing sexual assault on the baby.

    Why not just pour some wine in the wound and bandage it? Lots of cultures circumcise boys without committing sexual assault on them.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  70. jacques sheete says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:32 pm GMT
    @OilcanFloyd
    Who will host them after what they have done to the U.S.?

    Who will host them after what they have done to the U.S.?

    See comment #39.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  71. iffen says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:48 pm GMT
    @n230099
    "“Hey, you don’t have to live on the rez if you don’t want to.”

    LOL!! Exactly...'look, you can have some casinos but we get to keep Manhattan".

    Exactly…’look, you can have some casinos but we get to keep Manhattan”.

    Is it your argument that in a future “peace” agreement, Israel should give up Tel Aviv or perhaps the Jezreel Valley?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  72. sarz says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:51 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @WJ
    There is not one square meter of this earth, outside of the polar regions, that isn't "soaked in blood" of the conquered. In Israel's case, the blood soaked land was conquered and gained through the assistance of outsiders, primarily the US via massive military and financial aid.

    There is not one square meter of this earth, outside of the polar regions, that isn’t “soaked in blood” of the conquered. In Israel’s case, the blood soaked land was conquered and gained through the assistance of outsiders, primarily the US via massive military and financial aid.

    So, even if the Holocaust fable were true, it wouldn’t be worth mentioning?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  73. Malla says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:54 pm GMT
    @Ilyana_Rozumova
    Jews own all textile industry of India lock stock barrel. They hold Indian government by the balls.
    They already can do whatever they want in India.

    Jews own all textile industry of India lock stock barrel.

    Do you have any references? I was not aware of this. Not that I do not believe you but it would be great if you can give me more info.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Ilyana_Rozumova
    It would be hard for me tu find any written reference.
    It is only fact that I did notice the disappearance of textile industries from North America, and suddenly I did notice imports from India.
    All textile industry of North America ownership was Jewish.
    Actually textile industry was the first industry leaving North America.
    Some of it went to China, but most of it went to India.
    There is practically no more textile industry in North America.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  74. bjondo says:
    January 16, 2018 at 4:08 pm GMT • 100 Words

    which of these exalteds will say
    “israel has no right to exist”?
    which will say palestinians
    “have the right of return to their land and homes”?
    which will say
    “judaism is the problem”?
    which of the listed israelis will
    pack up and leave?
    correction,
    pack nothing. just leave occupied, yid-fouled palestine.
    lip service to serve the tribe is deception.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  75. NE Flyovercountry says:
    January 16, 2018 at 4:24 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Serg Derbst
    Bah! I just imagined an Auschwitz Adventure Camp for German families near Berlin. No, not even the Nazis were that tasteless. They also didn't throw garbage, feces, and urine at their victims like Zionist settlers routinely do in Hebron.

    https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/7bxqka/the-oppressive-architecture-of-the-west-bank

    Oppression and genocide is one thing and bad enough already. Degradation is yet another thing, however ridiculing your victims to mere piss and shit for family fun is the lowest thing to do. But that's the place where Zionists are at: the lowest or all low bottoms of human behavior.

    This is an interesting comment. Years ago I used to subscribe to a newsletter and audiotapes by a journalist named Otto Scott. I remember an observation he made that rioting “idealistic students” (as they were called then in the mass distribution media) had pelted police with bags of urine and feces. I was never able to verify this observation from another source, but this comment recalled it to mind.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete
    Speaking of human waste, certain (ahem) folks seem to be pathologically fascinated with the stuff. Sick and demonic.

    12 Eat the food as you would a loaf of barley bread; bake it in the sight of the people, using human excrement for fuel.”
    - Ezekiel 4
     

    The prisoner [in Abu Ghraib], was "cuffed behind a chair 17 hours a day for 120 days . . . [he] had his head covered with a sack, which was often dipped in urine or feces.
    - Wayne Madsen, Rape, Feces and Urine-Dipped Cloth Sacks

    http://www.counterpunch.org/2004/05/10/rape-feces-and-urine-dipped-cloth-sacks/
     


    “WASHINGTON — “I’m not spreading propaganda,” George Stephanopoulos’ orthodox-nun sister vows, but Israeli soldiers last week “defecated” on the floors of a West Bank medical clinic they raided.
    They’re also looting Palestinians’ homes there, claims Sister Maria Stephanopoulos, a nun at the Convent of St. Mary Magdalene in Jerusalem.”

    www.wnd.com/2002/04/13678/

     

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  76. SolontoCroesus says:
    January 16, 2018 at 4:25 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Wally
    said:
    "What’s always so delicious about this kind of stuff is that the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here. "

    Yes those low IQ Indians don't even need to work a day in their lives now. Some "blood soaking" that was.
    As for the invading violent Zionists vs. the Palestinians, well the Palestinians they haven't been so fortunate.

    Forget the 'slippery slope' — Israel already is an apartheid state: Neil Macdonald
    http://www.cbc.ca/news/opinion/israel-slippery-slope-1.4368018

    www.codoh.com

    Yes those low IQ Indians don’t even need to work a day in their lives now. Some “blood soaking” that was.

    I don’t think that’s your best argument, Wally.

    I may not have the US history locked down tight, but as far as I know, British, Dutch and Spanish colonizers left Britain, Spain, etc., migrated to the American continent, displaced the indigenous peoples and all but eradicated their cultures.

    Jews did the same thing wrt Palestine.

    The difference is that when the British, Dutch and Spanish left their native countries, they did not destroy the people, institutions, culture and heritage they left behind.

    Zionist Jews, on the other hand, destroyed, or maneuvered to have gentiles destroy on Jewish behalf, the men, women, children, culture, built legacy, cities, religious mores of the people in whose land they had formerly dwelt, be they Poles, Russians, Germans, Italians, French, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Roumanian, Greek, Ukraine.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wally
    said:
    "all but eradicated their cultures"

    Is that why there are so many brown Indians running around the US?

    "Zionist Jews, on the other hand, destroyed, or maneuvered to have gentiles destroy on Jewish behalf, the men, women, children, culture, built legacy, cities, religious mores of the people in whose land they had formerly dwelt, be they Poles, Russians, Germans, Italians, French, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Roumanian, Greek, Ukraine."

    Valid point.

    You did omit the fact that Jews were graciously allowed entry into those countries only to be tossed for their typically outrageous immoral behaviour.

    Thanks.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  77. sarz says:
    January 16, 2018 at 4:25 pm GMT
    @jacques sheete

    I’ve also heard that at a governmental level the Israelis are also making links with the Chinese – presumably when the (((Banksters))) have bled America and the West dry, they will move onto China as a milch cow and a source of their best young men to die in middle eastern wars on behalf of Israel, or to colonise Africa on behalf of the (((financial institutions & corporate fascists))).
     
    It's also apparent just by looking around. There is no doubt in my mind that the rise of China is based on something other than raw determination to catch up to the West. There is something going on other than pure economics when it "makes sense," for instance, to ship fresh cherries across the Pacific for consumption in Texas.

    I hope the Chine can suss them out soon enough, before it is too late.
     
    Based on my experiences with Chinese businessmen, they are extremely sharp, but I'm betting they'll be too blinded by the glitter to avoid the trap. I earnestly hope I'm wrong.

    Some American Jews had wormed their way into the top ranks of the Chinese communists from the beginning, so they are well set for their usual mischief. But the Jewish central role in the Opium Wars is getting some attention in China.

    http://www.4thmedia.org/2012/11/the-jewish-monopoly-on-opium-still-fuels-chinese-resentment-today/

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    But the Jewish central role in the Opium Wars is getting some attention in China.
     
    Thanks for that. While I've read some about the Opium Wars, I never heard that but it doesn't surprise me a bit, and I'm aware that any such history is usually well hidden. A quick search of "sassoon opium"
    tells me that you are undoubtedly correct though I didn't doubt it.

    The Chinese are generally extremely smart, and I hope they aren't as ignorant and gullible as the Western goyim. Unfortunately, only time will tell.

    Again, thanks.
    , @Alden
    Jews will attack China in 2 ways.

    Overt, trade, finance and investments. Why do you think senator Feinstein’s third husband multi billionaire Richard Blum was investing in China within a week of Nixon's opening to China? Of course the arrangements were made years in advance of Nixon’s trade agreements with China.

    The covert will be another revolutionary leader working with Jewish liberals. It will be Mao and Harold Issacs, Agnes Smedly and Edgar Snow all over again.

    Christian societies usually succumb to Jews because of religion. Non Christian don’t succumb

    It will be interesting.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  78. Wally says:
    January 16, 2018 at 4:31 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @JohnnyD
    How exactly have these individuals benefited? You won't find any of them teaching at a major university or writing for a prestigious publication.

    They benefit the same way all Jews benefit from The Big Lie.

    Power, prestige, preferrential treatment, Jew Privilege, etc.

    “We can force through any lie. It just has to be big enough so that a normal person says, ‘Well that cannot be a lie!’. Then the lie cannot be recognized as such. And the lie has to be repeated continuously. Then it is believed and is powerful because it is the belief in a ‘truth.’”

    - from ‘Propaganda’, by Zionist Jew Edward Bernays

    http://www.codoh.com

    Read More
    • Replies: @Carroll Price
    In his book Mein Kampf, Adolph Hitler expressed the well-known propensity for Jews to lie as follows:

    "All this was inspired by the principle - which is quite true in itself - that in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods. It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there must be some other explanation. For the grossly impudent lie always leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying. These people know only too well how to use falsehood for the basest purposes."
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  79. bjondo says:
    January 16, 2018 at 4:31 pm GMT

    #74 was a reply to #9

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  80. Sherman says:
    January 16, 2018 at 4:32 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Good for Jerry Seinfeld. Caliber 3 sounds like a blast!

    A good friend of mine who’s an Irish cop went to a similar program in Israel last year and he can’t stop kvelling from it!

    I hope to attend one myself in a few years with my son (he’s a bit too young now).

    I’ve been practicing Krav Maga almost religiously for the past dozen years or so and this seems like a great place to enhance my training.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  81. Bardon Kaldian says:
    January 16, 2018 at 4:33 pm GMT

    This article is wrong & tendentious in the extreme. Virtually everything in it is falsity-including dots, commas & blanks. I wonder what is Mr. Giraldi’s intent with it? All I can think of is a sort of therapy- you get it off your chest & feel better.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    All I can think of is a sort of therapy- you get it off your chest & feel better.
     
    Sorta like yer comment?

    Feel better yet?
    , @AaronB
    You are definitely smart enough to realize you are just emoting. Although I like you in general, it's obvious that the majority of any comment of yours is what is what is called "copping an attitude" - argument by attitude.

    This is the arguing style of a self-conscious elite interested in enforcing social norms that they created for their benefit, and who disdain logic as the utterly unpersuasive tool of the socially powerless.

    The powerful "proclaim" - the powerless seek to "persuade". The powerful "know" - the powerless seek to "prove".

    (By the way, a window into Jewish techniques of persuasion. It's misleading to suggest Jews seek to "persuade". To do that would immediately put him in the weaker position. The Jew "knows" and "proclaims" - to seek to persuade is to admit the question is in doubt, and admits equality with your opponent. Logic is democratic. So long as gentiles seek to counter Jews with logic and argument, they have already surrendered. The general utilization of logic and reasoned argument among gentiles is a symptom of social surrender and inner exhaustion. One of the first signs of gentile rehabilitation will be when reasoned argument has given way to a stance of judging and evaluating and condemning, as the true source of social authority. Reasoned argument is beggary, judging others is seizing authority)

    As such, Bardon, you are to be taken as a useful specimen of elitist thinking and your comments studied from a psychological perspective. As a self-identified elite (whatever your actual social status, which may be low), you reproduce the pattern I describe above of elites having a natural affinity for Jews and often championing them .

    On another thread, you championed Western culture from an elitist perspective, in line with the basic structure of your world view.

    And in that role, you are interesting. Thanks.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  82. Wally says:
    January 16, 2018 at 4:39 pm GMT
    @Anonymous
    While what this rabbi is doing is disturbing and should be illegal, he's not literally tearing off part of the kid's penis with his mouth. The child has already been circumcized. The rabbi is trying to stanch the flow of blood, using wine in his mouth. There's no reason to make this picture worse than it already is.

    Give me a break.

    Only a Jew would try to rationalize Jew cave man barbarism.

    http://www.codoh.com

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anonymous
    Go to hell, Nazi.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  83. annamaria says:
    January 16, 2018 at 4:39 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Druid
    It's all about the tribe. No amount of handwringing will change that. Once the US is hollowed out, they will move on to the next host!

    “Once the US is hollowed out, they will move on to the next host!”
    – ce n’est pas possible  anymore because of the wide ongoing exposure of the “eternal victim” as a merciless predator.
    The 19th century German Romantics of Jewish ethnicity had a dream of Jewish nation-state. The dream has turned into a nightmare. Israel, in its current form, is an apartheid theocracy and aggressor; there is nowhere to hide from the hard facts of its colonial behavior — torture, extrajudicial killing (including the killing of Palestinian children and teens), and desecration of ancient cultural monuments, including desecration of old Palestinian cemeteries. It is the moral depravity of the state of Israel that makes its very existence ridiculous — and dangerous for the ordinary Jews worldwide, who still profess their first loyalty to the state of Israel and who are still not aware of where the mythology of Promised Land has led the zionists and ziocons to.

    “American Jews are hugely over-represented in the places that matter: in the media, in entertainment, in politics, in financial services, in the professions, in the arts and in education. … some prominent Jewish critics of Israel resent identical criticism coming from non-Jews and tend to use their resources to marginalize it, frequently alleging that it is motivated by anti-Semitism.”
    – The allegations of anti-Semitism have become toothless. See the Israelis’ cooperation with ISIS and the ziocons’ cooperation with Ukrainian neo-Nazi. The exposure of bloody immorality leaves no place to hide.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wizard of Oz
    Annamaria: as a measure of respect, which may be expressed in the moderate no-BS form that you are not one of the many UR commenters who make me regret not using the Commenters to Ignore button, I would like to know more about you. Am i right in supposing that you have a Russian Orthodox, or maybe other Orthodox Christian background?
    , @anon
    The allegations of anti-Semitism h"

    someone thinks that blaming 911 on Israel is antisemitism .

    "To all appearances, Michael Chikindas was a reasonably successful professor in the Department of Food Science at Rutgers University, but that was before the website Israellycool.com discovered that his Facebook page was plastered with anti-Semitic cartoons.

    The caricatures — with hook noses, leering grins and ultra-Orthodox religious clothing — were sometimes accompanied by “anti-Zionist” messages, but Chikindas also promoted conspiracy theories ranging from sickeningly familiar to sickeningly inventive. Along with the usual Holocaust denial, Chikindas asserted that Israelis were behind the 9/11 attacks and" http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/commentary/ct-perspec-chikindas-academia-political-correctness-offensive-0116-story.html Steven Lubet is a law professor at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and director of the Bartlit Center for Trial Advocacy

    In that case blaming Iran for 911 and presiding over the case against Iran for 911 should alos be equally reprehensible Anti "Iranianism"

    In America judges have heard the cases and have passed verdict against Iran.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  84. Wally says:
    January 16, 2018 at 4:44 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus

    Yes those low IQ Indians don’t even need to work a day in their lives now. Some “blood soaking” that was.
     
    I don't think that's your best argument, Wally.

    I may not have the US history locked down tight, but as far as I know, British, Dutch and Spanish colonizers left Britain, Spain, etc., migrated to the American continent, displaced the indigenous peoples and all but eradicated their cultures.

    Jews did the same thing wrt Palestine.

    The difference is that when the British, Dutch and Spanish left their native countries, they did not destroy the people, institutions, culture and heritage they left behind.

    Zionist Jews, on the other hand, destroyed, or maneuvered to have gentiles destroy on Jewish behalf, the men, women, children, culture, built legacy, cities, religious mores of the people in whose land they had formerly dwelt, be they Poles, Russians, Germans, Italians, French, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Roumanian, Greek, Ukraine.

    said:
    “all but eradicated their cultures”

    Is that why there are so many brown Indians running around the US?

    “Zionist Jews, on the other hand, destroyed, or maneuvered to have gentiles destroy on Jewish behalf, the men, women, children, culture, built legacy, cities, religious mores of the people in whose land they had formerly dwelt, be they Poles, Russians, Germans, Italians, French, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Roumanian, Greek, Ukraine.”

    Valid point.

    You did omit the fact that Jews were graciously allowed entry into those countries only to be tossed for their typically outrageous immoral behaviour.

    Thanks.

    Read More
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus


    S2C: all but eradicated their [American Indian] cultures”
     
    Wally: Is that why there are so many brown Indians running around the US?
     
    You're shooting yourself in the foot, Wally; think it through.

    WearsWar posted this comment recently:

    ". . . for 70+ years ALL German children have been subjected to guilt and demonizing narratives by every state institution, media outlet and Jewish organization EVERY single day of their lives.
    This is apparently acceptable systematic state sanctioned abuse of little children generation after generation – as long as they are German.
    The psychological and real-life consequences are dire and “self-evident”, soon Germans will be a vilified ethnic minority in their own homelands. We are witnessing their genocide by stealth and the fulfillment of the evil mantra “Germany Must Perish”. For even an ounce of common-sense and compassion would halt the cruel psychological treatment of little German children for an event they had no hand in. . . https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2018/01/12/the-contradictory-testimony-of-jewish-survivors-other-eyewitnesses-at-auschwitz-birkenau-should-they-be-in-jail-with-monika-schaefer-why-not/#comments
     
    iow, German culture is on a trajectory to be "eradicated" via the systematic brainwashing of Germans and their children.
    Much the same is being carried out against "secondary Americans" (I reject use of the term "whites." I'm not "white." I come from Italian ethnic/cultural/genetic heritage; don't know enough about genetics to know if Italian genes are different from, i.e. Chinese genes, but I know the Italian language, cultural legacy, folk tales, epic, geopolitical experience are different and distinct from, say, Chinese or British or Norwegian language, folk tales, cultural legacy, etc.)

    That is to say, if Germans remain on the trajectory John Wear described, it won't be too many years before they are in the same situation as the "brown Indians" you regard derisively, Wally.

    And so will "secondary Americans" in the USA; after the de-Germanization of Germany is complete, the de-Americanization of USA will ratchet up, until some one of our grandchildren may remark (ignorantly), "Is that why there are so many white ex-Europeans running around the US?"

    I suggest that we "secondary (European) Americans" make common cause with "so many Brown Indians" -- and even with Blacks and Hispanics in USA, and attack the real enemy, the enemy in whose interest it is to set Blacks against whites -- with no benefit to Blacks, they're Charlie Brown and they'll never kick the football --; women against men, heterosexual against non-reproducing.

    Let's be explicit about who that enemy is who thrives on dividing and destroying.
    It's not brown Indians.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  85. Wyatt Pendleton says: • Website
    January 16, 2018 at 4:53 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Ilyana_Rozumova
    Jews own all textile industry of India lock stock barrel. They hold Indian government by the balls.
    They already can do whatever they want in India.

    They all descend from their Patriarch Shem; all the Asiatics do, so of course Israel has them by the balls.

    Genesis 9:25-27
    And he (Noah) said, Cursed be Canaan [blacks]; a servant of servants shall he be unto his brethren.
    And he said, Blessed be the LORD God of Shem [Hebrews, Asiatics]; and Canaan shall be his servant.
    God shall enlarge Japheth [whites], and he shall dwell in the tents of Shem; and Canaan shall be his servant.

    Read More
    • LOL: Alden
    • Replies: @Ilyana_Rozumova
    Interesting! I did make copy of your comment. Thanks!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  86. Anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    January 16, 2018 at 4:54 pm GMT
    @Wally
    Give me a break.

    Only a Jew would try to rationalize Jew cave man barbarism.

    www.codoh.com

    Go to hell, Nazi.

    Read More
    • Replies: @anon

    Go to hell, Nazi.
     
    You say that like it's a bad thing.
    , @Wally
    I see I got under your skin.

    That pleases me, immensely.

    There were the ‘Nazis’ with the mythological '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' and there were the ‘Nazis’ without the mythological ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’.

    The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
    see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here:
    http://codoh.com
    No name calling, level playing field debate here:
    http://forum.codoh.com
     
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  87. jacques sheete says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:01 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @sarz
    Some American Jews had wormed their way into the top ranks of the Chinese communists from the beginning, so they are well set for their usual mischief. But the Jewish central role in the Opium Wars is getting some attention in China.


    http://www.4thmedia.org/2012/11/the-jewish-monopoly-on-opium-still-fuels-chinese-resentment-today/

    But the Jewish central role in the Opium Wars is getting some attention in China.

    Thanks for that. While I’ve read some about the Opium Wars, I never heard that but it doesn’t surprise me a bit, and I’m aware that any such history is usually well hidden. A quick search of “sassoon opium”
    tells me that you are undoubtedly correct though I didn’t doubt it.

    The Chinese are generally extremely smart, and I hope they aren’t as ignorant and gullible as the Western goyim. Unfortunately, only time will tell.

    Again, thanks.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  88. n230099 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:03 pm GMT
    @Wally
    said:
    "What’s always so delicious about this kind of stuff is that the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here. "

    Yes those low IQ Indians don't even need to work a day in their lives now. Some "blood soaking" that was.
    As for the invading violent Zionists vs. the Palestinians, well the Palestinians they haven't been so fortunate.

    Forget the 'slippery slope' — Israel already is an apartheid state: Neil Macdonald
    http://www.cbc.ca/news/opinion/israel-slippery-slope-1.4368018

    www.codoh.com

    “…well the Palestinians they haven’t been so fortunate.”

    I agree, they may be even dumber than the natives in the Americas. Maybe import some of that good o’l firewater you gave yours…?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  89. Cloak And Dagger says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:06 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Jock O' Bushveld
    I recall reading a year or so ago that the Jewish financial institutions were making inroads into, and links with the Chinese, who apparently admire the way they attract money - they seem to be making use of Chinese superstitions/magical thinking.
    I've also heard that at a governmental level the Israelis are also making links with the Chinese - presumably when the (((Banksters))) have bled America and the West dry, they will move onto China as a milch cow and a source of their best young men to die in middle eastern wars on behalf of Israel, or to colonise Africa on behalf of the (((financial institutions & corporate fascists))).
    I hope the Chine can suss them out soon enough, before it is too late.

    Having spent over 10 years in China, I can tell you that there is no possibility of Israeli inroads into China, except for China playing them to their advantage. They have not forgotten the Opium wars, and in a very homogeneous ethnic country like China, they do not have the ability to blend in as they do in the West. Jewish bankers are never going to be able to dominate Chinese finances, despite having offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

    We have demonized the Chinese for political reasons, but I can tell you that they are much smarter than we are and much more capable of playing the long game. Underestimating the Chinese is a large part of the reason for our current state of affairs. Had we been smarter, we would have allied with China rather than Japan post-WW2, but our paranoia with reds taking over the world caused us to make the wrong choice.

    China is doing what we should have done – making deals with the world instead of engaging country after country militarily. Neocons through history have led us by the nose into corridors of blood.

    We will not be able to save ourselves unless we can roll out guillotines in the streets and fill the baskets with the heads of media, finance, government, and education – and I mean that literally.

    Read More
    • Agree: renfro
    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Cloak And Dagger said: "Having spent over 10 years in China, I can tell you that there is no possibility of Israeli inroads into China, except for China playing them to their advantage."

    Hi C & D,

    Surely you're aware of The Goldman Sachs Group initiative to do "untethered" investment business in China? WSJ covered such wheeling & dealing a lot during this past year.

    As you know, the Trump family toured Far East capitals recently and I sense his conversations with leaders had put Goldman Sachs interests FIRST!

    Otherwise, (Zigh), after viewing this article's pic featuring the Seinfeld family luxuriating at Camp Caliber, I became happy with the knowledge that I never watched the original Seinfeld series.

    Thanks!
    , @Alden
    Before doing something about the media and academia the judiciary. The media and academia have a lot of influence.

    But only the judiciary such power that just one judge has the power to overthrow a presidential order, referendums passed by a majority of the people and legislation.

    These are not activist judges.

    They are just judges doing what the founders intended . It’s been this way since Marbury vs Madison 1805 established judicial supremacy over elected presidents.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  90. jacques sheete says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:06 pm GMT
    @Bardon Kaldian
    This article is wrong & tendentious in the extreme. Virtually everything in it is falsity-including dots, commas & blanks. I wonder what is Mr. Giraldi's intent with it? All I can think of is a sort of therapy- you get it off your chest & feel better.

    All I can think of is a sort of therapy- you get it off your chest & feel better.

    Sorta like yer comment?

    Feel better yet?

    Read More
    • Replies: @Kolo
    Well said
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  91. Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:14 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Malla

    Jews own all textile industry of India lock stock barrel.
     
    Do you have any references? I was not aware of this. Not that I do not believe you but it would be great if you can give me more info.

    It would be hard for me tu find any written reference.
    It is only fact that I did notice the disappearance of textile industries from North America, and suddenly I did notice imports from India.
    All textile industry of North America ownership was Jewish.
    Actually textile industry was the first industry leaving North America.
    Some of it went to China, but most of it went to India.
    There is practically no more textile industry in North America.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Singh
    Hmm interesting. So really the industry returned to India but changed ownership
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  92. Anon-og says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:15 pm GMT
    @David
    On Topic, Greenwald's latest on Manning challenging Ben Cardin for the Democratic nomination for Senate shows a certain obsession with transness vs whiteness. I like Greenwald a lot and am disappointed to see him be such a queen:

    Manning has also now become an icon of LGBT equality and trans rights with an act of profound bravery that at least matches, if not surpasses, her whistleblowing

    Manning would become the first trans woman ever, and the youngest woman ever

    one of the most standard, banal, typical, privileged and mediocre politicians in the U.S. Congress: Benjamin Cardin, a 74-year-old white, straight man

    Manning’s bid to become the first ever trans woman in the Senate, instead quickly lining up in support behind the straight white male

    so quickly decided to back a white, straight male politician steeped in privilege, while devoting themselves to opposing a candidate who would make history by becoming the first trans woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate, in the process inspiring trans youth around the world and helping to erode the stigma that has made them so vulnerable

    license to support old straight white men at the expense of pioneering minority candidates

    then feel free to keep old white straight men in power at the expense of marginalized minority candidates such as Manning
     

    Ben Cardin is a Jewish congressman on the forefront of the fight to make it illegal to boycott Israel and one of the few democratic congressmen who voted against the Iran Deal – whatever Whiteness means to you, I doubt he represents it. Though I am no supporter of trannies, I think congressmen like Cardin and Schumer have to go, Israel is their priority and the American constitution is simply a nuisance in the way of that support.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  93. Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:19 pm GMT
    @Wyatt Pendleton
    They all descend from their Patriarch Shem; all the Asiatics do, so of course Israel has them by the balls.

    Genesis 9:25-27
    And he (Noah) said, Cursed be Canaan [blacks]; a servant of servants shall he be unto his brethren.
    And he said, Blessed be the LORD God of Shem [Hebrews, Asiatics]; and Canaan shall be his servant.
    God shall enlarge Japheth [whites], and he shall dwell in the tents of Shem; and Canaan shall be his servant.

    Interesting! I did make copy of your comment. Thanks!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  94. Anon-og says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:23 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @David
    On Topic, Greenwald's latest on Manning challenging Ben Cardin for the Democratic nomination for Senate shows a certain obsession with transness vs whiteness. I like Greenwald a lot and am disappointed to see him be such a queen:

    Manning has also now become an icon of LGBT equality and trans rights with an act of profound bravery that at least matches, if not surpasses, her whistleblowing

    Manning would become the first trans woman ever, and the youngest woman ever

    one of the most standard, banal, typical, privileged and mediocre politicians in the U.S. Congress: Benjamin Cardin, a 74-year-old white, straight man

    Manning’s bid to become the first ever trans woman in the Senate, instead quickly lining up in support behind the straight white male

    so quickly decided to back a white, straight male politician steeped in privilege, while devoting themselves to opposing a candidate who would make history by becoming the first trans woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate, in the process inspiring trans youth around the world and helping to erode the stigma that has made them so vulnerable

    license to support old straight white men at the expense of pioneering minority candidates

    then feel free to keep old white straight men in power at the expense of marginalized minority candidates such as Manning
     

    From that same article by Greenwald,

    Cardin has remarkably few achievements for being in Congress for so many years. One of his few distinctions is that he has become one of the Senate’s most reliable and loyal supporters of AIPAC’s agenda and the Israeli government, if not the single most loyal. In 2015, he joined with Lindsey Graham in kicking off the annual AIPAC conference, causing neocon columnist Jennifer Rubin to gush about how identical they sounded.
    Cardin and Graham at the annual AIPAC Conference, 2015 Photo: Cliff Owen/AP
    But Cardin’s crowning achievement came last year when he authored a bill that would have made it a felony to support a boycott of Israel – a bill that was such a profound assault on basic First Amendment freedoms that the ACLU instantly denounced it and multiple Senators who had co-sponsored Cardin’s bill (such as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand) announced that they were withdrawing their support.

    I’ll take a whistleblwoing trannie over a treasonous congressman any day of the week.

    Read More
    • Replies: @David
    I don't share Greenwald's admiration for the Manning, who has a serious and conspicuous mental illness. But given these two choices, I share your preference.

    I still think Greenwald is making an ass of himself when he uses mature, white, male, cis and straight as terms of abuse.
    , @iffen
    I’ll take a whistleblwoing trannie over a treasonous congressman any day of the week.

    Damn straight.

    At least they will have blowing experience.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  95. anon • Disclaimer says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:24 pm GMT
    @Anonymous
    Go to hell, Nazi.

    Go to hell, Nazi.

    You say that like it’s a bad thing.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anonymous
    What's good about it?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  96. CanSpeccy says: • Website
    January 16, 2018 at 5:28 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Excellent, except for the last two sentences which are absolutely dumb. Israel and real Jews in the diaspora won’t change. Judaism is a religion of racial supremacism, as the Torah makes abundantly clear. Israeli policy is, was and always will be ethnic cleansing of the Arab.

    There is no solution to the Palestinian/Israeli dispute other than getting the Palestinians out of Palestine. I suggest that a half trillion dollars would do it: half to the Palestinians and half to Arab states accepting the migrants, the tab divided equally among the US, Europe and Israel, Israel’s share of the reparations to be paid over a period of one to two decades.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jilles dykstra
    In 1923 Jabotinsky wrote The Iron Wall, which could be called a benchmark essay for the entire Zionist movement. He set forth bluntly the essential premises of Zionism which had, indeed, been laid out before, if not as eloquently, by Theodor Herzl, Chaim Weizmann and others.
    Jabotinsky’s reasoning has been cited and reflected in subsequent Zionist advocacy – from nominal “left” to so-called “right”.
    ...........................
    It matters not what kind of words we use to explain our colonization. Colonization has its own integral and inescapable meaning understood by every Jew and by every Arab. Colonization has only one goal. This is in the nature of things.

    To change that nature is impossible. It has been necessary to carry on colonization against the will of the Palestinian Arabs and the same condition exists now.
    Even an agreement with non-Palestinians represents the same kind of fantasy. In order for Arab nationalists of Baghdad and Mecca and Damascus to agree to pay so serious a price they would have to refuse to maintain the Arab character of Palestine.
    We cannot give any compensation for Palestine, neither to the Palestinians nor to other Arabs.
    Therefore, a voluntary agreement is inconceivable. All colonization, even the most restricted, must continue in defiance of the will of the native population.
    Therefore, it can continue and develop only under the shield of force which comprises an Iron Wall through which the local population can never break through. This is our Arab policy. To formulate it any other way would be hypocrisy.

    Whether through the Balfour Declaration or the Mandate, external force is a necessity for establishing in the country conditions of rule and defense through which the local population, regardless of what it wishes, will be deprived of the possibility of impeding our colonization, administratively or physically.
    Force must play its role – with strength and without indulgence. In this, there are no meaningful differences between our militarists and our vegetarians. One prefers an Iron Wall of Jewish bayonets; the other an Iron Wall of English bayonets.

    To the hackneyed reproach that this point of view is unethical, I answer, ’absolutely untrue.’
    This is our ethic. There is no other ethic. As long as there is the faintest spark of hope for the Arabs to impede us, they will not sell these hopes – not for any sweet words nor for any tasty morsel, because this is not a rabble but a people, a living people. And no people makes such enormous concessions on such fateful questions, except when there is no hope left, until we have removed every opening visible in the Iron Wall.
    , @renfro
    So you are promoting the transfer of Palestines out of Palestine into other countries.

    Hum... now where have I heard that before?
    Oh yeah at the Jerusalem summit http://www.jerusalemsummit.org/eng/hs_short_eng.htm.
    Which is like the Nazis first plan to relocate the Jews out of Germany.

    If anyone wants to understand Israel, or the Jews since they go along with it, they really, really should read this and other articles at the site and also check out the members of this organization.

    WARNING....if you have any sensibilities at all or a ounce of ethics, logic and reading skills the aim in the articles of this org will make you vomit.

    One of the most striking things about Jews is their lying and utter inability to see that people see their lies.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  97. AaronB says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:45 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @jacques sheete

    David Irving’s book Churchill’s War (p. 157) alludes to a telegram sent by Polish Ambassador to the US, Count Jerzi Potocki, in which Mr. Potocki complains about “the almost one hundred per cent Jewish control of American radio, film and newspapers, and about the Jews’ coarse but effective propaganda line.” The year was 1938.
     
    One can find similar information in the speeches of American politicians of a century ago as well. For some mysterious reason the names of those guys have been long forgotten.

    What most folks don't know is that the same could be said about Germany as well.

    Here's one example and there are better ones but I don't have the time presently to look them up.

    The Jews, through their native talents and more particularly through close mutual collaboration, had profited enormously [in Germany from and after WW1]. They largely ran Berlin and the great provincial cities [of Germany]

    In the stalls sat a phalanx of Jewish dramatic critics, headed by Alfred Kerr, and wrote laudatory notices for the most widely read newspapers, the Jewish Berliner Tageblatt and Vossische Zeitung.

    In the lobbies of the theatres and picture houses schwärmerische German mothers and daughters fought for the signatures of their Jewish favourites. Have all those autographs been ceremoniously burned, in solemn family conclave, since the eyes of Germany were opened?

    When I had a toothache I went to a Jewish dentist, and when I was ill a Jewish doctor cured me quickest, and that, I suppose, was why they were so numerous and prosperous. The most fashionable and wealthiest lawyers, well advertised by the press of their co-religionists, were Jews. Jewish architects, Erich Mendelssohn prominent among them, were busy building new villas for the wealthy along the pleasant avenues leading out to the woods and lakes.

    -Douglas Reed, Insanity Fair, (1938), ~ page 46-unfortunately the book is unpaginated
    http://www.controversyofzion.info/Controversybook/Douglas_Reed_Books_pdf/Insanity%20Fair.pdf

     

    Note that Hitler and the Nazis came into power in 1933 and the above was written in 1938. I guess Hitler was "sum kinda antee-Semite, "Hunh?

    Thanks the book link, absolutely fascinating!

    It’s more sophisticated than most accounts of Jews in two respects -

    1) It sees clearly that the Jewish religion of domination creates a chronically unhappy people. Jews themselves need to be redeemed from a philosophy deeply rooted in flawed human nature and that has been a temptation for every nation on earth.The line between good and evil runs down the human heart, and is not the exclusive province of any one people.

    Just as European history of the past few centuries can be redeemed, and a wrong turn can be made good, and Europe does not have to die, as many of its victims would wish. Ideologies can take over a people, but the ghost must be exorcised, not the host killed.

    Had Jews never existed, this timeless human tendency would have found ample expression in flawed human nature, as it did. Kill the current host, and the mind parasite will jump to a new one.

    2) It makes the connection between Judaism as an elitist religion and the ability of Jews to ingratiate themselves with elites anywhere. People with similar world views like each otner. Jews encourage the worst tendencies in native elites, whose excesses might otherwise be held in check, and elitism gains an unnaturally prominent social position, where otherwise a natural balance of forces would render elitism but one social force among many, leading to a healthier society.

    This is huge, and hugely important.

    We can’t forget that the Jewish issue is at bottom the issue of elitism generally, and Jews merely bring this timeless human issue into focus through the clearest and purest expression of egotism and elitism, and a detailed development of all its tendencies in most lavish and profuse form.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    We can’t forget that the Jewish issue is at bottom the issue of elitism generally
     
    True, and I suspect that at the bottom of elitism generally is a deep feeling of inferiority, which seems paradoxical but makes sense for at least two reasons.

    I've spent the greater part of my life in close connection with so called "elites" both Jew and goy, and it's always amazed me how they uniformly attempt to cover their incompetence, impotence and other shortcomings with overachievement in some area or another.

    This would also fit with the concept that Judaism was a product of a clan that was rejected by Israel proper, so the Levites essentially got even by undermining them and everyone else they came in contact with. In other words, the Israelites, through intermarriage and other social intercourse, were being assimilated (note that's also a dirty word for the Zio-crazies) and Judaism was a reaction to that process as is Zionism today. Instead of running around feeling rejected, they cultivated their "elitism" which was to the detriment of the greater world that continues in amazingly hideous forms to this day. It also explains the sadism and humiliation they seem to enjoy heaping on others at every chance they get.

    If there is one message that I hope to illuminate it's that so called "authority" and "elitism" are and always have been, through and through frauds and products of the primitive, paranoid, perverted minds of snivelling infants who don't feel capable of joining the human race.

    The "elites" are a pitiful lot.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  98. jacques sheete says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:46 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @NE Flyovercountry
    This is an interesting comment. Years ago I used to subscribe to a newsletter and audiotapes by a journalist named Otto Scott. I remember an observation he made that rioting "idealistic students" (as they were called then in the mass distribution media) had pelted police with bags of urine and feces. I was never able to verify this observation from another source, but this comment recalled it to mind.

    Speaking of human waste, certain (ahem) folks seem to be pathologically fascinated with the stuff. Sick and demonic.

    12 Eat the food as you would a loaf of barley bread; bake it in the sight of the people, using human excrement for fuel.”
    - Ezekiel 4

    The prisoner [in Abu Ghraib], was “cuffed behind a chair 17 hours a day for 120 days . . . [he] had his head covered with a sack, which was often dipped in urine or feces.
    - Wayne Madsen, Rape, Feces and Urine-Dipped Cloth Sacks

    http://www.counterpunch.org/2004/05/10/rape-feces-and-urine-dipped-cloth-sacks/

    “WASHINGTON — “I’m not spreading propaganda,” George Stephanopoulos’ orthodox-nun sister vows, but Israeli soldiers last week “defecated” on the floors of a West Bank medical clinic they raided.
    They’re also looting Palestinians’ homes there, claims Sister Maria Stephanopoulos, a nun at the Convent of St. Mary Magdalene in Jerusalem.”

    http://www.wnd.com/2002/04/13678/

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  99. renfro says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:47 pm GMT
    @n230099
    Relax...the forest always grows back. The 'earth' is not here just to make you happy for the microsecond you're here.

    The ‘earth’ is not here just to make you happy for the microsecond you’re here.

    Its not here to make us unhappy either.
    And your little illustration has nothing to do with the subject.
    You shouldn’t publish every erroneous ultimate truth brain fart you have just because you have nothing to say about the actual issue.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  100. Citizen of a Silly Country says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:50 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Jock O' Bushveld
    I recall reading a year or so ago that the Jewish financial institutions were making inroads into, and links with the Chinese, who apparently admire the way they attract money - they seem to be making use of Chinese superstitions/magical thinking.
    I've also heard that at a governmental level the Israelis are also making links with the Chinese - presumably when the (((Banksters))) have bled America and the West dry, they will move onto China as a milch cow and a source of their best young men to die in middle eastern wars on behalf of Israel, or to colonise Africa on behalf of the (((financial institutions & corporate fascists))).
    I hope the Chine can suss them out soon enough, before it is too late.

    Never underestimate the fact that Jews look like goys (in part because they are genetically extremely similar). Despite the paranoia of many Jews, most goys never think about whether such and such writer, academic, movie star, etc., is Jewish. To them, they’re just white, so they just assume that they are on his side.

    This will never be the case with the Chinese. When a Jew walks into the room, the Chinese will instinctually understand that he is not one of them and is not out to help them. Do business with him, yes, trust him, no.

    The Han Chinese have spent thousands of years fighting outside peoples. They won’t rollover to some quick-talking Jew (or white goy for that matter).

    Read More
    • Agree: Cloak And Dagger
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    & Cloak And Dagger,

    Westminster Institute is a stridently Islamophobic, Roman Catholic-associated collection of former foreign service officers/personnel functioning out of a small storefront in a nondescript shopping center in McLean, VA.

    Recently, David Goldman delivered this talk (as Westminster's founder, Robert Reilly, stated in the Intro, Goldman writes under "Spengler" on AsiaTimes online )

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itAVYCiJ43g

    The topic is the rise of China, but I was also intrigued with Goldman's mention of the demographic balance between Wealth and Age, and that "Iran is on a path to extinction" because it is not reproducing adequately, either demographically or in wealth, to provide for its elders. Goldman has been spouting this schtick about Iran for several years on AsiaTimes, and it provides an insight into the Jewish demand that US (((Treasury))) and (((Congress))) sanction Iran -- it's a genocidal scheme.
    , @Art
    The Han Chinese have spent thousands of years fighting outside peoples. They won’t rollover to some quick-talking Jew (or white goy for that matter).

    Ya - guys like Sheldon Adelson don't stand a chance in China.
    , @Anonymous
    In that case intermarriage will be the way!

    Zuckerberg as a case in point.
    , @Alden
    China sure rolled over for the Mongols and the Manchu. And the Soviet Union created and gave massive support to Mao and his communist party before, during and after the war.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  101. SolontoCroesus says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:55 pm GMT • 400 Words
    @Wally
    said:
    "all but eradicated their cultures"

    Is that why there are so many brown Indians running around the US?

    "Zionist Jews, on the other hand, destroyed, or maneuvered to have gentiles destroy on Jewish behalf, the men, women, children, culture, built legacy, cities, religious mores of the people in whose land they had formerly dwelt, be they Poles, Russians, Germans, Italians, French, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Roumanian, Greek, Ukraine."

    Valid point.

    You did omit the fact that Jews were graciously allowed entry into those countries only to be tossed for their typically outrageous immoral behaviour.

    Thanks.

    S2C: all but eradicated their [American Indian] cultures”

    Wally: Is that why there are so many brown Indians running around the US?

    You’re shooting yourself in the foot, Wally; think it through.

    WearsWar posted this comment recently:

    “. . . for 70+ years ALL German children have been subjected to guilt and demonizing narratives by every state institution, media outlet and Jewish organization EVERY single day of their lives.
    This is apparently acceptable systematic state sanctioned abuse of little children generation after generation – as long as they are German.
    The psychological and real-life consequences are dire and “self-evident”, soon Germans will be a vilified ethnic minority in their own homelands. We are witnessing their genocide by stealth and the fulfillment of the evil mantra “Germany Must Perish”. For even an ounce of common-sense and compassion would halt the cruel psychological treatment of little German children for an event they had no hand in. . . https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2018/01/12/the-contradictory-testimony-of-jewish-survivors-other-eyewitnesses-at-auschwitz-birkenau-should-they-be-in-jail-with-monika-schaefer-why-not/#comments

    iow, German culture is on a trajectory to be “eradicated” via the systematic brainwashing of Germans and their children.
    Much the same is being carried out against “secondary Americans” (I reject use of the term “whites.” I’m not “white.” I come from Italian ethnic/cultural/genetic heritage; don’t know enough about genetics to know if Italian genes are different from, i.e. Chinese genes, but I know the Italian language, cultural legacy, folk tales, epic, geopolitical experience are different and distinct from, say, Chinese or British or Norwegian language, folk tales, cultural legacy, etc.)

    That is to say, if Germans remain on the trajectory John Wear described, it won’t be too many years before they are in the same situation as the “brown Indians” you regard derisively, Wally.

    And so will “secondary Americans” in the USA; after the de-Germanization of Germany is complete, the de-Americanization of USA will ratchet up, until some one of our grandchildren may remark (ignorantly), “Is that why there are so many white ex-Europeans running around the US?”

    I suggest that we “secondary (European) Americans” make common cause with “so many Brown Indians” — and even with Blacks and Hispanics in USA, and attack the real enemy, the enemy in whose interest it is to set Blacks against whites — with no benefit to Blacks, they’re Charlie Brown and they’ll never kick the football –; women against men, heterosexual against non-reproducing.

    Let’s be explicit about who that enemy is who thrives on dividing and destroying.
    It’s not brown Indians.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Cloak And Dagger

    Let’s be explicit about who that enemy is who thrives on dividing and destroying.
     
    Wow! Really well said, S2C!
    , @Ilyana_Rozumova
    Beautiful idea. It does not work.
    , @Wally
    Except that you're using a strawman argument.

    Better luck next time.

    www.codoh.com
    , @Anonymous
    Minus naming the jew, your idea is literally the progressive thesis, that we have so much to gain by making "common cause" with blacks, with brown indians, with whatever non-white, if only we stop being "divided"; but the problem is that we don't. That's why almost everyone on this site is here; we have absolutely nothing to gain in that, because the negro, the indian, the whatever else, is not interested in helping us preserve ourselves, does not have our best interest at heart, and will stab us in the back if there is anything to gain for themselves. You attribute turning "Black against White" to the Jew, but even for Unz, that is a profound bit of anti-semitism; not even the devil deserves credit for such a thing, it was god who instilled in us the sense of ethnic loyalty, and our own nature that twisted this into adversarialism. The jews only did their best to hide this truth from view as best they could, and to their own end.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  102. jilles dykstra says:
    January 16, 2018 at 5:56 pm GMT • 400 Words
    @CanSpeccy
    Excellent, except for the last two sentences which are absolutely dumb. Israel and real Jews in the diaspora won't change. Judaism is a religion of racial supremacism, as the Torah makes abundantly clear. Israeli policy is, was and always will be ethnic cleansing of the Arab.

    There is no solution to the Palestinian/Israeli dispute other than getting the Palestinians out of Palestine. I suggest that a half trillion dollars would do it: half to the Palestinians and half to Arab states accepting the migrants, the tab divided equally among the US, Europe and Israel, Israel's share of the reparations to be paid over a period of one to two decades.

    In 1923 Jabotinsky wrote The Iron Wall, which could be called a benchmark essay for the entire Zionist movement. He set forth bluntly the essential premises of Zionism which had, indeed, been laid out before, if not as eloquently, by Theodor Herzl, Chaim Weizmann and others.
    Jabotinsky’s reasoning has been cited and reflected in subsequent Zionist advocacy – from nominal “left” to so-called “right”.
    ………………………
    It matters not what kind of words we use to explain our colonization. Colonization has its own integral and inescapable meaning understood by every Jew and by every Arab. Colonization has only one goal. This is in the nature of things.

    To change that nature is impossible. It has been necessary to carry on colonization against the will of the Palestinian Arabs and the same condition exists now.
    Even an agreement with non-Palestinians represents the same kind of fantasy. In order for Arab nationalists of Baghdad and Mecca and Damascus to agree to pay so serious a price they would have to refuse to maintain the Arab character of Palestine.
    We cannot give any compensation for Palestine, neither to the Palestinians nor to other Arabs.
    Therefore, a voluntary agreement is inconceivable. All colonization, even the most restricted, must continue in defiance of the will of the native population.
    Therefore, it can continue and develop only under the shield of force which comprises an Iron Wall through which the local population can never break through. This is our Arab policy. To formulate it any other way would be hypocrisy.

    Whether through the Balfour Declaration or the Mandate, external force is a necessity for establishing in the country conditions of rule and defense through which the local population, regardless of what it wishes, will be deprived of the possibility of impeding our colonization, administratively or physically.
    Force must play its role – with strength and without indulgence. In this, there are no meaningful differences between our militarists and our vegetarians. One prefers an Iron Wall of Jewish bayonets; the other an Iron Wall of English bayonets.

    To the hackneyed reproach that this point of view is unethical, I answer, ’absolutely untrue.’
    This is our ethic. There is no other ethic. As long as there is the faintest spark of hope for the Arabs to impede us, they will not sell these hopes – not for any sweet words nor for any tasty morsel, because this is not a rabble but a people, a living people. And no people makes such enormous concessions on such fateful questions, except when there is no hope left, until we have removed every opening visible in the Iron Wall.

    Read More
    • Replies: @CanSpeccy
    Re: Your apposite Jabotinsky quote:

    It is a clear statement of genocidal intent, obscured in the minds of the dumb goyim by the perpetual Jewish plaint about the age-old goyish mental disease of anti-Semitism.

    It means there will be no solution to the Jew/Arab struggle in Palestine other than a final solution, the elimination of one population or the other. And to anyone who thinks it possible to remove the Jews, I say good luck. Where would they go? No one wants them.

    But for the Palestinians there is the wide Arab world where their talents can be applied with vastly greater effect than under the Jewish yoke, and where they will be readily assimilated, culturally and economically.

    Thus, Trump's decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem makes perferctly good sense. It's a tiny first stem in the direction of a viable solution.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  103. Kolo says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:03 pm GMT
    @JohnnyD
    I think it's unfair to dismiss all Jewish critics of Israel. I have profited tremendously from reading Norman Finkelstein, Avi Shlaim, Ilan Pappe, and Gideon Levy. Also, Mondoweiss, which is heavily Jewish, generally does great work.

    I think there’s no hope for you

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  104. Kolo says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:06 pm GMT
    @Anonymous
    Agree. Some of the most indefatigable voices exposing Israeli brutality and racism are liberal peacenik Jews. Glenn Greenwald, Max Blumenthal, Dan Cohen, Yasha Levine, et al.

    Dear or dear
    Somebody’s being made a total idiot of

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  105. Cloak And Dagger says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:07 pm GMT
    @SolontoCroesus


    S2C: all but eradicated their [American Indian] cultures”
     
    Wally: Is that why there are so many brown Indians running around the US?
     
    You're shooting yourself in the foot, Wally; think it through.

    WearsWar posted this comment recently:

    ". . . for 70+ years ALL German children have been subjected to guilt and demonizing narratives by every state institution, media outlet and Jewish organization EVERY single day of their lives.
    This is apparently acceptable systematic state sanctioned abuse of little children generation after generation – as long as they are German.
    The psychological and real-life consequences are dire and “self-evident”, soon Germans will be a vilified ethnic minority in their own homelands. We are witnessing their genocide by stealth and the fulfillment of the evil mantra “Germany Must Perish”. For even an ounce of common-sense and compassion would halt the cruel psychological treatment of little German children for an event they had no hand in. . . https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2018/01/12/the-contradictory-testimony-of-jewish-survivors-other-eyewitnesses-at-auschwitz-birkenau-should-they-be-in-jail-with-monika-schaefer-why-not/#comments
     
    iow, German culture is on a trajectory to be "eradicated" via the systematic brainwashing of Germans and their children.
    Much the same is being carried out against "secondary Americans" (I reject use of the term "whites." I'm not "white." I come from Italian ethnic/cultural/genetic heritage; don't know enough about genetics to know if Italian genes are different from, i.e. Chinese genes, but I know the Italian language, cultural legacy, folk tales, epic, geopolitical experience are different and distinct from, say, Chinese or British or Norwegian language, folk tales, cultural legacy, etc.)

    That is to say, if Germans remain on the trajectory John Wear described, it won't be too many years before they are in the same situation as the "brown Indians" you regard derisively, Wally.

    And so will "secondary Americans" in the USA; after the de-Germanization of Germany is complete, the de-Americanization of USA will ratchet up, until some one of our grandchildren may remark (ignorantly), "Is that why there are so many white ex-Europeans running around the US?"

    I suggest that we "secondary (European) Americans" make common cause with "so many Brown Indians" -- and even with Blacks and Hispanics in USA, and attack the real enemy, the enemy in whose interest it is to set Blacks against whites -- with no benefit to Blacks, they're Charlie Brown and they'll never kick the football --; women against men, heterosexual against non-reproducing.

    Let's be explicit about who that enemy is who thrives on dividing and destroying.
    It's not brown Indians.

    Let’s be explicit about who that enemy is who thrives on dividing and destroying.

    Wow! Really well said, S2C!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  106. AaronB says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:14 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Bardon Kaldian
    This article is wrong & tendentious in the extreme. Virtually everything in it is falsity-including dots, commas & blanks. I wonder what is Mr. Giraldi's intent with it? All I can think of is a sort of therapy- you get it off your chest & feel better.

    You are definitely smart enough to realize you are just emoting. Although I like you in general, it’s obvious that the majority of any comment of yours is what is what is called “copping an attitude” – argument by attitude.

    This is the arguing style of a self-conscious elite interested in enforcing social norms that they created for their benefit, and who disdain logic as the utterly unpersuasive tool of the socially powerless.

    The powerful “proclaim” – the powerless seek to “persuade”. The powerful “know” – the powerless seek to “prove”.

    (By the way, a window into Jewish techniques of persuasion. It’s misleading to suggest Jews seek to “persuade”. To do that would immediately put him in the weaker position. The Jew “knows” and “proclaims” – to seek to persuade is to admit the question is in doubt, and admits equality with your opponent. Logic is democratic. So long as gentiles seek to counter Jews with logic and argument, they have already surrendered. The general utilization of logic and reasoned argument among gentiles is a symptom of social surrender and inner exhaustion. One of the first signs of gentile rehabilitation will be when reasoned argument has given way to a stance of judging and evaluating and condemning, as the true source of social authority. Reasoned argument is beggary, judging others is seizing authority)

    As such, Bardon, you are to be taken as a useful specimen of elitist thinking and your comments studied from a psychological perspective. As a self-identified elite (whatever your actual social status, which may be low), you reproduce the pattern I describe above of elites having a natural affinity for Jews and often championing them .

    On another thread, you championed Western culture from an elitist perspective, in line with the basic structure of your world view.

    And in that role, you are interesting. Thanks.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  107. CanSpeccy says: • Website
    January 16, 2018 at 6:24 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jilles dykstra
    In 1923 Jabotinsky wrote The Iron Wall, which could be called a benchmark essay for the entire Zionist movement. He set forth bluntly the essential premises of Zionism which had, indeed, been laid out before, if not as eloquently, by Theodor Herzl, Chaim Weizmann and others.
    Jabotinsky’s reasoning has been cited and reflected in subsequent Zionist advocacy – from nominal “left” to so-called “right”.
    ...........................
    It matters not what kind of words we use to explain our colonization. Colonization has its own integral and inescapable meaning understood by every Jew and by every Arab. Colonization has only one goal. This is in the nature of things.

    To change that nature is impossible. It has been necessary to carry on colonization against the will of the Palestinian Arabs and the same condition exists now.
    Even an agreement with non-Palestinians represents the same kind of fantasy. In order for Arab nationalists of Baghdad and Mecca and Damascus to agree to pay so serious a price they would have to refuse to maintain the Arab character of Palestine.
    We cannot give any compensation for Palestine, neither to the Palestinians nor to other Arabs.
    Therefore, a voluntary agreement is inconceivable. All colonization, even the most restricted, must continue in defiance of the will of the native population.
    Therefore, it can continue and develop only under the shield of force which comprises an Iron Wall through which the local population can never break through. This is our Arab policy. To formulate it any other way would be hypocrisy.

    Whether through the Balfour Declaration or the Mandate, external force is a necessity for establishing in the country conditions of rule and defense through which the local population, regardless of what it wishes, will be deprived of the possibility of impeding our colonization, administratively or physically.
    Force must play its role – with strength and without indulgence. In this, there are no meaningful differences between our militarists and our vegetarians. One prefers an Iron Wall of Jewish bayonets; the other an Iron Wall of English bayonets.

    To the hackneyed reproach that this point of view is unethical, I answer, ’absolutely untrue.’
    This is our ethic. There is no other ethic. As long as there is the faintest spark of hope for the Arabs to impede us, they will not sell these hopes – not for any sweet words nor for any tasty morsel, because this is not a rabble but a people, a living people. And no people makes such enormous concessions on such fateful questions, except when there is no hope left, until we have removed every opening visible in the Iron Wall.

    Re: Your apposite Jabotinsky quote:

    It is a clear statement of genocidal intent, obscured in the minds of the dumb goyim by the perpetual Jewish plaint about the age-old goyish mental disease of anti-Semitism.

    It means there will be no solution to the Jew/Arab struggle in Palestine other than a final solution, the elimination of one population or the other. And to anyone who thinks it possible to remove the Jews, I say good luck. Where would they go? No one wants them.

    But for the Palestinians there is the wide Arab world where their talents can be applied with vastly greater effect than under the Jewish yoke, and where they will be readily assimilated, culturally and economically.

    Thus, Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem makes perferctly good sense. It’s a tiny first stem in the direction of a viable solution.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  108. SolontoCroesus says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:31 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Citizen of a Silly Country
    Never underestimate the fact that Jews look like goys (in part because they are genetically extremely similar). Despite the paranoia of many Jews, most goys never think about whether such and such writer, academic, movie star, etc., is Jewish. To them, they're just white, so they just assume that they are on his side.

    This will never be the case with the Chinese. When a Jew walks into the room, the Chinese will instinctually understand that he is not one of them and is not out to help them. Do business with him, yes, trust him, no.

    The Han Chinese have spent thousands of years fighting outside peoples. They won't rollover to some quick-talking Jew (or white goy for that matter).

    & Cloak And Dagger,

    Westminster Institute is a stridently Islamophobic, Roman Catholic-associated collection of former foreign service officers/personnel functioning out of a small storefront in a nondescript shopping center in McLean, VA.

    Recently, David Goldman delivered this talk (as Westminster’s founder, Robert Reilly, stated in the Intro, Goldman writes under “Spengler” on AsiaTimes online )

    The topic is the rise of China, but I was also intrigued with Goldman’s mention of the demographic balance between Wealth and Age, and that “Iran is on a path to extinction” because it is not reproducing adequately, either demographically or in wealth, to provide for its elders. Goldman has been spouting this schtick about Iran for several years on AsiaTimes, and it provides an insight into the Jewish demand that US (((Treasury))) and (((Congress))) sanction Iran — it’s a genocidal scheme.

    Read More
    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    SolontoCroesus said: "Westminster Institute is a stridently Islamophobic, Roman Catholic-associated collection of former foreign service officers/personnel functioning out of a small storefront in a nondescript shopping center in McLean, VA."

    S2C,

    Not surprised, but it is unpleasant for me to know that the Winchester Institute includes a professional "Catholic-associated" component.

    Do you recall when Justice A. Scalia, a Roman Catholic, died?

    Little was reported about how a crew from a Catholic order were at Scalia's death bed. Memory fails with the name of Scalia's beloved order but I do remembet that the society was named after a European Saint who was famous for HUNTING. I suppose that's hunting animals and not Nazi war criminals.

    At any rate, when Catholic believers support a Jewish demand that ZUS sanction Iran, such is a diabolical-endorsement of a "genocidal scheme." Yesterday, Zio Matt Drudge' s web site featured a chilling World War 3 warning, issued by Pope Francis.

    Hm?

    Do you think a prominent Manchester Institute "service officer" would read Miranda rights to Pope of Rome and inform him that "anything further that you actually know can and will be used against you."

    My preference was to avoid politics of "theology," but in this case, I did not. Thanks, S2C.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  109. ChuckOrloski says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:39 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Cloak And Dagger
    Having spent over 10 years in China, I can tell you that there is no possibility of Israeli inroads into China, except for China playing them to their advantage. They have not forgotten the Opium wars, and in a very homogeneous ethnic country like China, they do not have the ability to blend in as they do in the West. Jewish bankers are never going to be able to dominate Chinese finances, despite having offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

    We have demonized the Chinese for political reasons, but I can tell you that they are much smarter than we are and much more capable of playing the long game. Underestimating the Chinese is a large part of the reason for our current state of affairs. Had we been smarter, we would have allied with China rather than Japan post-WW2, but our paranoia with reds taking over the world caused us to make the wrong choice.

    China is doing what we should have done - making deals with the world instead of engaging country after country militarily. Neocons through history have led us by the nose into corridors of blood.

    We will not be able to save ourselves unless we can roll out guillotines in the streets and fill the baskets with the heads of media, finance, government, and education - and I mean that literally.

    Cloak And Dagger said: “Having spent over 10 years in China, I can tell you that there is no possibility of Israeli inroads into China, except for China playing them to their advantage.”

    Hi C & D,

    Surely you’re aware of The Goldman Sachs Group initiative to do “untethered” investment business in China? WSJ covered such wheeling & dealing a lot during this past year.

    As you know, the Trump family toured Far East capitals recently and I sense his conversations with leaders had put Goldman Sachs interests FIRST!

    Otherwise, (Zigh), after viewing this article’s pic featuring the Seinfeld family luxuriating at Camp Caliber, I became happy with the knowledge that I never watched the original Seinfeld series.

    Thanks!

    Read More
    • Replies: @Cloak And Dagger

    Surely you’re aware of The Goldman Sachs Group initiative to do “untethered” investment business in China? WSJ covered such wheeling & dealing a lot during this past year.
     
    Hi Chuck,

    I am very well aware of the many inroads the Jewish bankers are trying to make, to do to the Chinese finances what they did to ours. There is no prayer of a Rothschild Federal Reserve forming in Beijing - I guarantee you. Right now, the gold-backed RMB spells the end of the US dollar hegemony, and the Jewish bankers are trying to get in on that before the dollar collapses, just as the "One Belt, One Road" spells the end of the use of International trade to threaten and sanction countries. As you may have noticed, all our attempts to create chaos in the Far East is failing miserably, and our influence there has all but waned - even our allies in the region have all but moved into the Chinese sphere of influence. Australia is definitely headed that way, and it won't be long before Taiwan is back to being part of "One China".

    As I said, China is playing the Jews, and China is playing the long game. Unlike us, they learned a lot from history, and they have had over 5000 years of it - compared to our less than 300 years of self-deception. They are enemies with India and allied with Pakistan, once our staunch ally in the region. Israel is throwing a lot of resources into India - but there will be blowback. China doesn't form alliances due to some misguided beliefs in "friendship", or because of some powerful foreign lobby, - it does so because it is in China's self-interest. We form alliances to benefit Israel with no benefits to us at all. So, which of the two countries is smarter?

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  110. Anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:48 pm GMT • 100 Words

    George Costanza has at least waded into activism. It would be hard to imagine him posing with an armed goon like Seinfeld. Julia Louis Dreyfus Benes has taken the indifferent high road so typical of entertainers, plenty of green stuff along with the public support for Hillary Rodham Clinton. Jason Alexander was the star of the show and still is in real life.

    Read More
    • Replies: @bjondo
    seinfeld show was/is puerile.
    only the physical comedy of michael richards,
    the greatest physical comedian ever,
    made the show worth wasting time about.

    seinfeld, the warrior yid, is a terrible actor, an irritating voice,
    a 3rd rate comedian.

    , @Alden
    I think you’re right. Almost all the plots were about something George did. Occasionally the plots were about Kramer’s schemes.

    Jerry just observed his friends and few plots were about hits activities.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  111. Charles Pewitt says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:54 pm GMT • 300 Words

    The WASP / Jew ruling class of the American Empire is treasonously evil and it must be destroyed. It is important to remember the WASP treasonites who say nothing when American sovereignty is thrown aside in order to allow the US military to be used as muscle in the Middle East and West Asia to further the interests of Israel. The old stockers have never put up much of a defense against the Jew infestation of the mass media, banking, academia, politics and other areas.

    Also, the evangelical Christians in the South are some of the strongest supporters of Israel. It is true that the evangelicals want to re-gather the Jews in Israel and allow God to exterminate the Jews who don’t take Christ into their heart. But the government of Israel doesn’t much care about the visions of the evangelicals as long as the loot from the US government and the regional power protection from the US military continues.

    Once again I will say that the immigration issue is the one that will destroy the WASP / Jew ruling class. Tens of millions of Americans are disgusted with the greedy, treasonous rats in the WASP / Jew ruling class. Jebby Bush, the fat then thin WASP turd, got his head smashed by Trump on immigration and the Iraq War debacle conducted by Jebby’s brother George. Trump used the immigration issue to kick the balls of the WASP / Jew ruling class right up through the tops of their heads. There will be more of this in electoral politics in the United States.

    NO MORE UNNECESSARY NEO-CON WARS ON BEHALF OF ISRAEL

    IMMIGRATION MORATORIUM NOW

    DEPORT ALL ILLEGAL ALIEN INVADERS NOW

    THE WASP / JEW RULING CLASS MUST BE DESTROYED

    WHO RUNS THE MEDIA?

    WHO CONTROLS MONETARY POLICY?

    Read More
    • Replies: @DaveE
    This comment is so moronic it's not worth responding to, but nonetheless I'll relay an old joke I heard from the Jews who control Hollywood, down to the janitorial service.

    'How do you spot a WASP in a film studio? By his broom." Jews control Hollywood, period. Only WASP slaves are allowed.

    Furthermore, ask any WASP about his experience trying to get a decent loan from a Jewish banker. "Only Gentiles pay retail" is the message you'll get.

    Ask an educated Christian (if you can find one) to explain the teachings and story of Martin Luther and his experience with the crypto-Jew infested Church. Luther was the biggest Jew-hater since Christ, but even his message has long been silenced and can hardly be blamed on WASPs.

    Visit a Baptist Church in the South and see all those Old Testament - crazed "WASPs" singing songs and talking about anything OT but seldom anything about Christ. (Sarcasm.) Those ain't WASPs, pal.

    I'll grant you this: WASPs as well as Christians in general are complete cowards. For letting Palestine be stolen, for leveling the Middle East for their batshit-loony "rapture" horseshit, for playing in the same sandbox with the diabolical Jewish bankers, for not boycotting Hollywood long ago, for not exposing diabolical Jewish professors, for NEVER defending "anti-Semites" trying to tell truth...... the list does on. For basically doing NOTHING to inconvenience the Jew or its filthy agenda.

    But the worst offenders aren't WASPs by any stretch.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  112. nsa says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:02 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Ragging on the conniving jooies is well and good but what about the extreme cowardice and natural servility of the american population…….white, black, brown, and yellow? The population worships the god Mammon, so of course they are fawning and obsequious towards those with wealth. And the chrissie zio enablers are the most pathetic of all……dreaming of the final orgasmic Gog Magog cataclysm. The vile jooies are a symptom, not the disease……..

    Read More
    • Agree: Anon-og, jacques sheete
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  113. renfro says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:05 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Jock O' Bushveld
    I recall reading a year or so ago that the Jewish financial institutions were making inroads into, and links with the Chinese, who apparently admire the way they attract money - they seem to be making use of Chinese superstitions/magical thinking.
    I've also heard that at a governmental level the Israelis are also making links with the Chinese - presumably when the (((Banksters))) have bled America and the West dry, they will move onto China as a milch cow and a source of their best young men to die in middle eastern wars on behalf of Israel, or to colonise Africa on behalf of the (((financial institutions & corporate fascists))).
    I hope the Chine can suss them out soon enough, before it is too late.

    I recall reading a year or so ago that the Jewish financial institutions were making inroads into, and links with the Chinese

    ,

    Don’t worry about China….they wont be taken by the Jews or Israel. Despite all the craploa Israel puts out about their relationship with China and how the Chinese and Jews share common values...lol,…. yea the same common values crap they claim with America….it’s just hasbara.

    There aren’t enough Jews in China to form any kind of fifth column to control China’s leaders.
    There are only 2,500 Jews in China…0.00018 percent of the Chinese population (2014)

    Jews are also not an officially recognized minority group in China’s multicultural society, and Judaism is not accorded the status of an official religion.
    In 2016 Chinese officials started cracking down on Jewish communities, not allowing them to use Hebrew symbols and etc.. and raiding some of their Jewish ‘ community centers.’

    I would love to see Isr get closer to China…it would raise even more conflicts of interest between the US and Israel. Same with the African countries they are courting.

    Read More
    • Agree: Cloak And Dagger
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  114. jacques sheete says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:23 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @AaronB
    Thanks the book link, absolutely fascinating!

    It's more sophisticated than most accounts of Jews in two respects -

    1) It sees clearly that the Jewish religion of domination creates a chronically unhappy people. Jews themselves need to be redeemed from a philosophy deeply rooted in flawed human nature and that has been a temptation for every nation on earth.The line between good and evil runs down the human heart, and is not the exclusive province of any one people.

    Just as European history of the past few centuries can be redeemed, and a wrong turn can be made good, and Europe does not have to die, as many of its victims would wish. Ideologies can take over a people, but the ghost must be exorcised, not the host killed.

    Had Jews never existed, this timeless human tendency would have found ample expression in flawed human nature, as it did. Kill the current host, and the mind parasite will jump to a new one.

    2) It makes the connection between Judaism as an elitist religion and the ability of Jews to ingratiate themselves with elites anywhere. People with similar world views like each otner. Jews encourage the worst tendencies in native elites, whose excesses might otherwise be held in check, and elitism gains an unnaturally prominent social position, where otherwise a natural balance of forces would render elitism but one social force among many, leading to a healthier society.

    This is huge, and hugely important.

    We can't forget that the Jewish issue is at bottom the issue of elitism generally, and Jews merely bring this timeless human issue into focus through the clearest and purest expression of egotism and elitism, and a detailed development of all its tendencies in most lavish and profuse form.

    We can’t forget that the Jewish issue is at bottom the issue of elitism generally

    True, and I suspect that at the bottom of elitism generally is a deep feeling of inferiority, which seems paradoxical but makes sense for at least two reasons.

    I’ve spent the greater part of my life in close connection with so called “elites” both Jew and goy, and it’s always amazed me how they uniformly attempt to cover their incompetence, impotence and other shortcomings with overachievement in some area or another.

    This would also fit with the concept that Judaism was a product of a clan that was rejected by Israel proper, so the Levites essentially got even by undermining them and everyone else they came in contact with. In other words, the Israelites, through intermarriage and other social intercourse, were being assimilated (note that’s also a dirty word for the Zio-crazies) and Judaism was a reaction to that process as is Zionism today. Instead of running around feeling rejected, they cultivated their “elitism” which was to the detriment of the greater world that continues in amazingly hideous forms to this day. It also explains the sadism and humiliation they seem to enjoy heaping on others at every chance they get.

    If there is one message that I hope to illuminate it’s that so called “authority” and “elitism” are and always have been, through and through frauds and products of the primitive, paranoid, perverted minds of snivelling infants who don’t feel capable of joining the human race.

    The “elites” are a pitiful lot.

    Read More
    • Replies: @AaronB
    Yes, yes, and yes :)

    Extremely well said. The psychology of elitism is one of the most significant factors in human history and a correct understanding of it is one of the most illuminating studies one can make.

    I've noticed that strain in your comments and am deeply appreciative of it.

    Having known many wealthy and successful men, I've been shocked by their mediocrity. People simply cannot grasp the nonentities that are our elites. Once you see it, the social world can never seem the same again.

    Didn't someone famous say the world is ruled by very different people than youd expect?

    A good book on this btw is Morris Berman - Wandering God.

    In the end I suspect society cannot be reformed on any large scale and there are no solutions - emotionally deformed and crippled men will continue to be produced one way or another, and the whole ridiculous juggernaut will be perpetually set in motion.

    Solutions can only be individual, or if communal, existing on the margins and cracks of society and history, in the interstices of time, in lulls, and the like .

    All large scale hopes have died within me, and I am liberated from false dreams.

    But it is hugely important that this "underground" tradition of happiness be preserved in the world even if it can only ever be marginal, as all good things are rare.

    Keep up the good work.

    , @SolontoCroesus
    Thanks, jacques sheete and also Aaron for spotlighting JS's comment.

    annamaria posted something recently that tracked from "Oded Yinon" to the Wesley Clark video, to support claim that destruction of 7 states in ME was definitely Israel's plan.

    A more powerful and comprehensive commentary would refer to the Jerusalem Conference in July 1979, in which the germ, or the blueprint of Israel's destructive intent was presented to participants and an audience that included George H W Bush (participant) and sundry neocons.

    The Jerusalem Conference is the most comprehensive point of reference for Jewish zionist malfeasance because it was convened by Benzion Netanyahu AND Benjamin Netanyahu, in the name of "martyred" son Yonathan Netanyahu.
    At that Jerusalem Conference, Robert Moss, then-editor of Economist magazine subset "Foreign Report," said:


    "The states that provide official backing for international terrorism include
    a) the Soviet bloc countries, Cuba and North Vietnam;
    b) the radical Arab states - Libya, Syria, Iraq, South Yemen, Algeria, and
    c) Iran.
    There is a powerful lobby that is calling for the most dangerous imaginable new addition: an independent Palestinian Arab state." International Terrorism: Challenge and Response, Benjamin Netanyahu, ed., p. 130)
     
    Rounding out Wesley Clark's Sad Seven, Lebanon, Somalia and Sudan, were discussed elsewhere at the Jerusalem Conference.

    Benzion Netanyahu was Vladimir Jabotinsky's acolyte in USA in late 1930s, and took up Jabotinsky's mantle when the leader of Revisionist Zionism & author of Iron Wall doctrine died. It was Benzion's idea to play off American parties against each other: Jews, esp. in New York, already had a lock on Democratic party but in Benzion's view, Jews were not getting enough attention from Dems; he reached out to Republicans and offered GOP Jewish support if Republicans would install a plank advocating for zionist Palestine, as Dems had done. Ever since, both parties in USA have maintained platform planks in support of Zionism -- the birth of the bipartisan special relationship.

    Benzion played an active role in the vast destruction of European Christianity in World War II, carrying out the twin, Levitic agenda of Destroying and seizing that which belongs to another, while blaming the victim for the transgressive 'persecution'.

    Benjamin Netanyahu has carried on his father's zealotry.

    Several points:
    1. The Netanyahus are a crime family prominent in all of the genocidal wars that destroyed European and Middle Eastern states in the process of birthing bastard child Zion/Israel. (Rabbi Stephen Wise, son of a Hungarian rabbi, and his son, James Waterman Wise, also fit the template of father-son-son crime family involved in the deliberate killings of millions in pursuit of bastard child Zion/Israel.)

    2. Hebrew literature/mythos is replete with dysfunctional father-son and brother-brother relationships, from Cain slaying Abel, to Abraham casting out Ishmael and favoring Isaac; Abraham acquiescing to god's demand that he slay Isaac, substituting an "unblemished ram, caught in the thicket" (i.e. a scapegoat) at the last minute; Esau, a first-born but designated Edom, which stands for Rome, one of Jehudites' two perpetual enemies (the other being Babylon), being tricked out of his inheritance by younger, favored brother Jacob; etc.
    It's reasonable to have these notions in the back of one's mind when thinking about the "huge imago that made a psychopathic god."

    3. Thus emerges a subtle, almost uniquely Jewishy point in support of jacques sheete's observation, that 'elites' are basically inferior people: it was claimed that Benzion was bereft at the death of his first-born son, and that Benjamin spent some miserable years trying to achieve a place in his father's affection.

    The issue of displacement of first-born, and of favoritism, and of brother-son jealousy or murder of brother-son threads its way through Hebrew mythos. One or the other son is a hapless individual -- inferior, cast off, always playing catch-up.

    How many of the elite in power today are that inferior brother or off-cast son?

    It's also interesting to note that many of the US presidents most firmly controlled by Jewish elements had only daughters and no sons--no one to carry on their names. JFK's son -- who would have carried on his name, died in a mysterious plane crash. Woodrow Wilson, LBJ, Nixon, Carter, Clinton, George W., Obama had daughters. Ford & Reagan mess up the post-JFK pattern: Ford had 3 sons & 1 dau; Reagan had 3 daughters and 2 sons, one of whom, Michael, was adopted.

    Trump has 2 brothers and 2 sisters; two sons and three daughters. Trump's older brother, who died young of alcoholism, is remembered by Donald with compassion and the conviction never to drink; it appears Donald had at least a functioning relationship with his father, and his remaining brother, though shunning the limelight, remains loyal to Donald, as do Donald's sisters. It may be that the "mentally unstable" Donald is the most firmly grounded of all the presidents of the last century.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  115. bjondo says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:28 pm GMT
    @Anonymous
    George Costanza has at least waded into activism. It would be hard to imagine him posing with an armed goon like Seinfeld. Julia Louis Dreyfus Benes has taken the indifferent high road so typical of entertainers, plenty of green stuff along with the public support for Hillary Rodham Clinton. Jason Alexander was the star of the show and still is in real life.

    seinfeld show was/is puerile.
    only the physical comedy of michael richards,
    the greatest physical comedian ever,
    made the show worth wasting time about.

    seinfeld, the warrior yid, is a terrible actor, an irritating voice,
    a 3rd rate comedian.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  116. DaveE says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:32 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Charles Pewitt
    The WASP / Jew ruling class of the American Empire is treasonously evil and it must be destroyed. It is important to remember the WASP treasonites who say nothing when American sovereignty is thrown aside in order to allow the US military to be used as muscle in the Middle East and West Asia to further the interests of Israel. The old stockers have never put up much of a defense against the Jew infestation of the mass media, banking, academia, politics and other areas.

    Also, the evangelical Christians in the South are some of the strongest supporters of Israel. It is true that the evangelicals want to re-gather the Jews in Israel and allow God to exterminate the Jews who don't take Christ into their heart. But the government of Israel doesn't much care about the visions of the evangelicals as long as the loot from the US government and the regional power protection from the US military continues.

    Once again I will say that the immigration issue is the one that will destroy the WASP / Jew ruling class. Tens of millions of Americans are disgusted with the greedy, treasonous rats in the WASP / Jew ruling class. Jebby Bush, the fat then thin WASP turd, got his head smashed by Trump on immigration and the Iraq War debacle conducted by Jebby's brother George. Trump used the immigration issue to kick the balls of the WASP / Jew ruling class right up through the tops of their heads. There will be more of this in electoral politics in the United States.

    NO MORE UNNECESSARY NEO-CON WARS ON BEHALF OF ISRAEL

    IMMIGRATION MORATORIUM NOW

    DEPORT ALL ILLEGAL ALIEN INVADERS NOW

    THE WASP / JEW RULING CLASS MUST BE DESTROYED

    WHO RUNS THE MEDIA?

    WHO CONTROLS MONETARY POLICY?

    This comment is so moronic it’s not worth responding to, but nonetheless I’ll relay an old joke I heard from the Jews who control Hollywood, down to the janitorial service.

    ‘How do you spot a WASP in a film studio? By his broom.” Jews control Hollywood, period. Only WASP slaves are allowed.

    Furthermore, ask any WASP about his experience trying to get a decent loan from a Jewish banker. “Only Gentiles pay retail” is the message you’ll get.

    Ask an educated Christian (if you can find one) to explain the teachings and story of Martin Luther and his experience with the crypto-Jew infested Church. Luther was the biggest Jew-hater since Christ, but even his message has long been silenced and can hardly be blamed on WASPs.

    Visit a Baptist Church in the South and see all those Old Testament – crazed “WASPs” singing songs and talking about anything OT but seldom anything about Christ. (Sarcasm.) Those ain’t WASPs, pal.

    I’ll grant you this: WASPs as well as Christians in general are complete cowards. For letting Palestine be stolen, for leveling the Middle East for their batshit-loony “rapture” horseshit, for playing in the same sandbox with the diabolical Jewish bankers, for not boycotting Hollywood long ago, for not exposing diabolical Jewish professors, for NEVER defending “anti-Semites” trying to tell truth…… the list does on. For basically doing NOTHING to inconvenience the Jew or its filthy agenda.

    But the worst offenders aren’t WASPs by any stretch.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Charles Pewitt

    Ask an educated Christian (if you can find one) to explain the teachings and story of Martin Luther and his experience with the crypto-Jew infested Church.

     

    Who can find an educated Christian? Who can find an honest Rabbi?

    The WASP / Jew ruling class in the American Empire will soon be dislodged from power. Hollywood Jews attacking White women and WASPs won't call a Jew a Jew. Thousands of American soldiers butchered, burnt and obliterated to advance the foreign policy goals of Israel and WASPs stay mum.

    Anti-Semitism is caused by bad Jewish behaviour; any honest Rabbi, if you can find one, will readily tell you that.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  117. Oscar Peterson says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:37 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @JohnnyD
    I think it's unfair to dismiss all Jewish critics of Israel. I have profited tremendously from reading Norman Finkelstein, Avi Shlaim, Ilan Pappe, and Gideon Levy. Also, Mondoweiss, which is heavily Jewish, generally does great work.

    I agree that these “renegade Jews” (as I think of them) that you mention are good and worth reading. Phil should have given them a nod. But the good work they do as a tiny minority of Jews does not invalidate the points that Giraldi is making here. Over all, he’s right on the money.

    Read More
    • Replies: @JohnnyD
    I agree. I just think Mr. Giraldi should have given them a nod, especially when a lot of his sources come from Mondoweiss. But he's definitely right about the duplicity of "liberal Zionists."
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  118. renfro says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:43 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @CanSpeccy
    Excellent, except for the last two sentences which are absolutely dumb. Israel and real Jews in the diaspora won't change. Judaism is a religion of racial supremacism, as the Torah makes abundantly clear. Israeli policy is, was and always will be ethnic cleansing of the Arab.

    There is no solution to the Palestinian/Israeli dispute other than getting the Palestinians out of Palestine. I suggest that a half trillion dollars would do it: half to the Palestinians and half to Arab states accepting the migrants, the tab divided equally among the US, Europe and Israel, Israel's share of the reparations to be paid over a period of one to two decades.

    So you are promoting the transfer of Palestines out of Palestine into other countries.

    Hum… now where have I heard that before?
    Oh yeah at the Jerusalem summit http://www.jerusalemsummit.org/eng/hs_short_eng.htm.
    Which is like the Nazis first plan to relocate the Jews out of Germany.

    If anyone wants to understand Israel, or the Jews since they go along with it, they really, really should read this and other articles at the site and also check out the members of this organization.

    WARNING….if you have any sensibilities at all or a ounce of ethics, logic and reading skills the aim in the articles of this org will make you vomit.

    One of the most striking things about Jews is their lying and utter inability to see that people see their lies.

    Read More
    • Replies: @CanSpeccy

    So you are promoting the transfer of Palestines out of Palestine into other countries.
     
    I am promoting a deal, which is to say a voluntary transfer of population with massive reparations. Under the terms proposed, the Palestinians would become among the wealthiest groups in the ME. With the cash that went with the deal they'd be able to create new towns, cities, and high-tech agricultural settlements in their new homeland(s).
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  119. Bartolo says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:44 pm GMT • 100 Words

    We have to feel for the Palestinians because they lost their land. Just as they feel for Europeans becoming minorities in our own countries to Muslims and other Third-Worlders. They are very vocal in our defence. Just kidding… At least Palestinians were not forced to finance their own dispossession. Remember the Palin doctrine: Let Allah sort it out!

    Read More
    • Replies: @CanSpeccy
    The Western Europeans are not losing their homelands to Palestinians. They are losing their land to opportunist settlers, from the ME, Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe who were invited in by a treasonous elite seeking a cheap workforce and the continued accumulation of wealth by the property development industry, as immigrant populations expand the demand for infra-structure and housing.

    Blaming that on Palestinians is daft or deliberate misdirection.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  120. Art says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:48 pm GMT
    @Citizen of a Silly Country
    Never underestimate the fact that Jews look like goys (in part because they are genetically extremely similar). Despite the paranoia of many Jews, most goys never think about whether such and such writer, academic, movie star, etc., is Jewish. To them, they're just white, so they just assume that they are on his side.

    This will never be the case with the Chinese. When a Jew walks into the room, the Chinese will instinctually understand that he is not one of them and is not out to help them. Do business with him, yes, trust him, no.

    The Han Chinese have spent thousands of years fighting outside peoples. They won't rollover to some quick-talking Jew (or white goy for that matter).

    The Han Chinese have spent thousands of years fighting outside peoples. They won’t rollover to some quick-talking Jew (or white goy for that matter).

    Ya – guys like Sheldon Adelson don’t stand a chance in China.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Citizen of a Silly Country
    I'm not saying the Chinese won't do business with Jews. But wait until a Jew tries to buy a major media outlet in China or some visiting Jewish academic writes some screed about the lack of immigration to China, the Chinese will make it very clear that this will not stand.

    Look at Japan. More than happy to do business with Jews the world around, but you don't see Jews pushing their multi-culti agenda in Japan now do you.
    , @Cloak And Dagger

    Ya – guys like Sheldon Adelson don’t stand a chance in China.
     
    Oh he managed to create a crime fiefdom in Makow, before Hong Kong went back to China. There is a good reason that China still allows that crime lord to survive - it has allowed China to trap its own corrupt officials.

    Wait till it all comes crashing down. When things happen in China, they happen suddenly, and it is over in an instant.
    , @Hubbard
    Ya – guys like Sheldon Adelson don’t stand a chance in China.

    Who owns the casinos in Macau.

    Think Peace - Paul!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  121. David says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:58 pm GMT
    @Anon-og
    From that same article by Greenwald,

    Cardin has remarkably few achievements for being in Congress for so many years. One of his few distinctions is that he has become one of the Senate’s most reliable and loyal supporters of AIPAC’s agenda and the Israeli government, if not the single most loyal. In 2015, he joined with Lindsey Graham in kicking off the annual AIPAC conference, causing neocon columnist Jennifer Rubin to gush about how identical they sounded.
    Cardin and Graham at the annual AIPAC Conference, 2015 Photo: Cliff Owen/AP
    But Cardin’s crowning achievement came last year when he authored a bill that would have made it a felony to support a boycott of Israel – a bill that was such a profound assault on basic First Amendment freedoms that the ACLU instantly denounced it and multiple Senators who had co-sponsored Cardin’s bill (such as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand) announced that they were withdrawing their support.
     
    I'll take a whistleblwoing trannie over a treasonous congressman any day of the week.

    I don’t share Greenwald’s admiration for the Manning, who has a serious and conspicuous mental illness. But given these two choices, I share your preference.

    I still think Greenwald is making an ass of himself when he uses mature, white, male, cis and straight as terms of abuse.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Daniel Chieh
    What a great set of choices!
    , @Anonymous
    The point is an asshole puppet named Ben Cardin who also has Russia on the brain. Fuck him, it would be better to have a CIA molded trannie puppet who rose to fame showing how the US Military mows down civilians with cannon fire. Vote for your puppet!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  122. CanSpeccy says: • Website
    January 16, 2018 at 8:03 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @renfro
    So you are promoting the transfer of Palestines out of Palestine into other countries.

    Hum... now where have I heard that before?
    Oh yeah at the Jerusalem summit http://www.jerusalemsummit.org/eng/hs_short_eng.htm.
    Which is like the Nazis first plan to relocate the Jews out of Germany.

    If anyone wants to understand Israel, or the Jews since they go along with it, they really, really should read this and other articles at the site and also check out the members of this organization.

    WARNING....if you have any sensibilities at all or a ounce of ethics, logic and reading skills the aim in the articles of this org will make you vomit.

    One of the most striking things about Jews is their lying and utter inability to see that people see their lies.

    So you are promoting the transfer of Palestines out of Palestine into other countries.

    I am promoting a deal, which is to say a voluntary transfer of population with massive reparations. Under the terms proposed, the Palestinians would become among the wealthiest groups in the ME. With the cash that went with the deal they’d be able to create new towns, cities, and high-tech agricultural settlements in their new homeland(s).

    Read More
    • Replies: @renfro
    Bullshit.

    Its obvious what you promote....and that you want America and Europe to pay for it.

    Zio crap.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  123. Art says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:07 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Guys like Jerry Seinfeld will have to figure out that performing in Israel and playing around for a laugh at their counter-terrorist indoctrination centers that simulate shooting Arabs is not exactly acceptable.

    Seignfeld is hopelessly Jewish. He is a Little Jew who will follow what the Big Jews say.

    Clearly he lacks the intellectual capacity to be morally honest.

    Hmm – is this lack of integrity hard coded genetic, or is it the Jew culture that engenders this gross defect.

    Think Peace — Art

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  124. CanSpeccy says: • Website
    January 16, 2018 at 8:07 pm GMT
    @Bartolo
    We have to feel for the Palestinians because they lost their land. Just as they feel for Europeans becoming minorities in our own countries to Muslims and other Third-Worlders. They are very vocal in our defence. Just kidding... At least Palestinians were not forced to finance their own dispossession. Remember the Palin doctrine: Let Allah sort it out!

    The Western Europeans are not losing their homelands to Palestinians. They are losing their land to opportunist settlers, from the ME, Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe who were invited in by a treasonous elite seeking a cheap workforce and the continued accumulation of wealth by the property development industry, as immigrant populations expand the demand for infra-structure and housing.

    Blaming that on Palestinians is daft or deliberate misdirection.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Bartolo
    What? I do not blame Palestinians for our problems. I just say they do not care one bit about our problems and I see no reason for me to care about theirs. I actually wish them AND the Jews good luck solving their issues. But it is none of my business. Your brief analysis of Europe's problems is mostly sound.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  125. Daniel Chieh says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:08 pm GMT
    @David
    I don't share Greenwald's admiration for the Manning, who has a serious and conspicuous mental illness. But given these two choices, I share your preference.

    I still think Greenwald is making an ass of himself when he uses mature, white, male, cis and straight as terms of abuse.

    What a great set of choices!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  126. iffen says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:09 pm GMT
    @Anon-og
    From that same article by Greenwald,

    Cardin has remarkably few achievements for being in Congress for so many years. One of his few distinctions is that he has become one of the Senate’s most reliable and loyal supporters of AIPAC’s agenda and the Israeli government, if not the single most loyal. In 2015, he joined with Lindsey Graham in kicking off the annual AIPAC conference, causing neocon columnist Jennifer Rubin to gush about how identical they sounded.
    Cardin and Graham at the annual AIPAC Conference, 2015 Photo: Cliff Owen/AP
    But Cardin’s crowning achievement came last year when he authored a bill that would have made it a felony to support a boycott of Israel – a bill that was such a profound assault on basic First Amendment freedoms that the ACLU instantly denounced it and multiple Senators who had co-sponsored Cardin’s bill (such as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand) announced that they were withdrawing their support.
     
    I'll take a whistleblwoing trannie over a treasonous congressman any day of the week.

    I’ll take a whistleblwoing trannie over a treasonous congressman any day of the week.

    Damn straight.

    At least they will have blowing experience.

    Read More
    • LOL: Anon-og
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  127. Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:13 pm GMT
    @SolontoCroesus


    S2C: all but eradicated their [American Indian] cultures”
     
    Wally: Is that why there are so many brown Indians running around the US?
     
    You're shooting yourself in the foot, Wally; think it through.

    WearsWar posted this comment recently:

    ". . . for 70+ years ALL German children have been subjected to guilt and demonizing narratives by every state institution, media outlet and Jewish organization EVERY single day of their lives.
    This is apparently acceptable systematic state sanctioned abuse of little children generation after generation – as long as they are German.
    The psychological and real-life consequences are dire and “self-evident”, soon Germans will be a vilified ethnic minority in their own homelands. We are witnessing their genocide by stealth and the fulfillment of the evil mantra “Germany Must Perish”. For even an ounce of common-sense and compassion would halt the cruel psychological treatment of little German children for an event they had no hand in. . . https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2018/01/12/the-contradictory-testimony-of-jewish-survivors-other-eyewitnesses-at-auschwitz-birkenau-should-they-be-in-jail-with-monika-schaefer-why-not/#comments
     
    iow, German culture is on a trajectory to be "eradicated" via the systematic brainwashing of Germans and their children.
    Much the same is being carried out against "secondary Americans" (I reject use of the term "whites." I'm not "white." I come from Italian ethnic/cultural/genetic heritage; don't know enough about genetics to know if Italian genes are different from, i.e. Chinese genes, but I know the Italian language, cultural legacy, folk tales, epic, geopolitical experience are different and distinct from, say, Chinese or British or Norwegian language, folk tales, cultural legacy, etc.)

    That is to say, if Germans remain on the trajectory John Wear described, it won't be too many years before they are in the same situation as the "brown Indians" you regard derisively, Wally.

    And so will "secondary Americans" in the USA; after the de-Germanization of Germany is complete, the de-Americanization of USA will ratchet up, until some one of our grandchildren may remark (ignorantly), "Is that why there are so many white ex-Europeans running around the US?"

    I suggest that we "secondary (European) Americans" make common cause with "so many Brown Indians" -- and even with Blacks and Hispanics in USA, and attack the real enemy, the enemy in whose interest it is to set Blacks against whites -- with no benefit to Blacks, they're Charlie Brown and they'll never kick the football --; women against men, heterosexual against non-reproducing.

    Let's be explicit about who that enemy is who thrives on dividing and destroying.
    It's not brown Indians.

    Beautiful idea. It does not work.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  128. AaronB says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:20 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @jacques sheete

    We can’t forget that the Jewish issue is at bottom the issue of elitism generally
     
    True, and I suspect that at the bottom of elitism generally is a deep feeling of inferiority, which seems paradoxical but makes sense for at least two reasons.

    I've spent the greater part of my life in close connection with so called "elites" both Jew and goy, and it's always amazed me how they uniformly attempt to cover their incompetence, impotence and other shortcomings with overachievement in some area or another.

    This would also fit with the concept that Judaism was a product of a clan that was rejected by Israel proper, so the Levites essentially got even by undermining them and everyone else they came in contact with. In other words, the Israelites, through intermarriage and other social intercourse, were being assimilated (note that's also a dirty word for the Zio-crazies) and Judaism was a reaction to that process as is Zionism today. Instead of running around feeling rejected, they cultivated their "elitism" which was to the detriment of the greater world that continues in amazingly hideous forms to this day. It also explains the sadism and humiliation they seem to enjoy heaping on others at every chance they get.

    If there is one message that I hope to illuminate it's that so called "authority" and "elitism" are and always have been, through and through frauds and products of the primitive, paranoid, perverted minds of snivelling infants who don't feel capable of joining the human race.

    The "elites" are a pitiful lot.

    Yes, yes, and yes :)

    Extremely well said. The psychology of elitism is one of the most significant factors in human history and a correct understanding of it is one of the most illuminating studies one can make.

    I’ve noticed that strain in your comments and am deeply appreciative of it.

    Having known many wealthy and successful men, I’ve been shocked by their mediocrity. People simply cannot grasp the nonentities that are our elites. Once you see it, the social world can never seem the same again.

    Didn’t someone famous say the world is ruled by very different people than youd expect?

    A good book on this btw is Morris Berman – Wandering God.

    In the end I suspect society cannot be reformed on any large scale and there are no solutions – emotionally deformed and crippled men will continue to be produced one way or another, and the whole ridiculous juggernaut will be perpetually set in motion.

    Solutions can only be individual, or if communal, existing on the margins and cracks of society and history, in the interstices of time, in lulls, and the like .

    All large scale hopes have died within me, and I am liberated from false dreams.

    But it is hugely important that this “underground” tradition of happiness be preserved in the world even if it can only ever be marginal, as all good things are rare.

    Keep up the good work.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    Having known many wealthy and successful men, I’ve been shocked by their mediocrity. People simply cannot grasp the nonentities that are our elites. Once you see it, the social world can never seem the same again.
     
    Well said. Unfortunately one has to experience it and appreciate what's being experienced before it can be believed or even understood.

    Still, I wonder where people get their faith.

    Solutions can only be individual, or if communal, existing on the margins and cracks of society and history, in the interstices of time, in lulls, and the like .

    All large scale hopes have died within me, and I am liberated from false dreams.
     
    Not only has hope died, but so has fear and I also think that all solutions are only temporary, all of which is liberating and also stimulating.
    , @Carroll Price


    Having known many wealthy and successful men, I’ve been shocked by their mediocrity. People simply cannot grasp the nonentities that are our elites. Once you see it, the social world can never seem the same again.
     

     
    Has a better example of the above ever lived than Donald Trump? An immensely wealthy man with no education and void of human instincts that would raise him above the level of a beggar on the street. I would be shocked to learn he ever read a book his entire life.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  129. JohnnyD says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:22 pm GMT
    @Oscar Peterson
    I agree that these "renegade Jews" (as I think of them) that you mention are good and worth reading. Phil should have given them a nod. But the good work they do as a tiny minority of Jews does not invalidate the points that Giraldi is making here. Over all, he's right on the money.

    I agree. I just think Mr. Giraldi should have given them a nod, especially when a lot of his sources come from Mondoweiss. But he’s definitely right about the duplicity of “liberal Zionists.”

    Read More
    • Replies: @Carroll Price
    Being a decent human being is the expected norm. No one's owed a nod of appreciation for being anything other than a decent human being.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  130. Anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:23 pm GMT
    @David
    I don't share Greenwald's admiration for the Manning, who has a serious and conspicuous mental illness. But given these two choices, I share your preference.

    I still think Greenwald is making an ass of himself when he uses mature, white, male, cis and straight as terms of abuse.

    The point is an asshole puppet named Ben Cardin who also has Russia on the brain. Fuck him, it would be better to have a CIA molded trannie puppet who rose to fame showing how the US Military mows down civilians with cannon fire. Vote for your puppet!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  131. Bartolo says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:26 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @CanSpeccy
    The Western Europeans are not losing their homelands to Palestinians. They are losing their land to opportunist settlers, from the ME, Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe who were invited in by a treasonous elite seeking a cheap workforce and the continued accumulation of wealth by the property development industry, as immigrant populations expand the demand for infra-structure and housing.

    Blaming that on Palestinians is daft or deliberate misdirection.

    What? I do not blame Palestinians for our problems. I just say they do not care one bit about our problems and I see no reason for me to care about theirs. I actually wish them AND the Jews good luck solving their issues. But it is none of my business. Your brief analysis of Europe’s problems is mostly sound.

    Read More
    • Replies: @CanSpeccy

    What? I do not blame Palestinians for our problems. I just say they do not care one bit about our problems and I see no reason for me to care about theirs.
     
    But so long as Israel is in a state of war, or near war, with its neighbors and half it's citizens you're gonna have to care about it's problems, because Zionist and Zionized elites in the West will go on defending the indefensible in Palestine. I suggest, therefore, that the only solution is to end the Israel Palestine dispute, and that can only be done by eliminating either the Jews or the Arabs from Palestine.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  132. Kolo says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:28 pm GMT
    @jacques sheete

    All I can think of is a sort of therapy- you get it off your chest & feel better.
     
    Sorta like yer comment?

    Feel better yet?

    Well said

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  133. Joe Franklin says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:33 pm GMT • 300 Words

    Diversity in Israel: Lessons for the United States

    As the United States copes with large immigration flows and increasing diversity in these highly uncertain times, it may want to look to an unusual model country—Israel—for some fresh ideas about taking full advantage of diversity.

    https://www.brookings.edu/articles/diversity-in-israel-lessons-for-the-united-states/

    The diversity and inclusion scheme, primarily a Jewish invention, is all about achieving protected class supremacy for Jews while Jews coexist in proximity with gentile protected classes.

    The scheme establishes a pecking order where Jews are at the top of the entitlement heap, and gentile protected classes receive some government scraps.

    In Israel, the ideals of diversity have been achieved where Jews are the top protected class.:

    Critics say the special status of Jewish nationality has been a way to undermine the citizenship rights of non-Jews in Israel, especially the fifth of the population who are Arab. Some 30 laws in Israel specifically privilege Jews, including in the areas of immigration rights, naturalization, access to land and employment.

    https://electronicintifada.net/content/lawsuit-challenges-israels-discriminatory-citizenship-definition/8767

    In Israel, there is around 20% of the voting population that is gentile. The gentile voters of Israel are also various protected classes, but the gentile voter minority is expected to be much less protected or entitled than the Jewish majority.

    The gentile protected class minority in Israel can be any ethnic group other than a European-straight-Christian-male.

    Israel achieves another ideal of diversity, where the Nazi or European-straight-Christian-male has zero rights and is almost non-existent except as a suspicious tourist or a unwanted guest.

    Leftist Jews in Israel fully support the Jewish diversity and inclusion scheme the same as rightist Jews, but leftist Jews love to argue about the government scraps allowed for lesser protected class gentile voters in Israel.

    Israeli leftist Jews are the same as rightist Israeli Jews such that they too have no tolerance for people they label as being a Nazi, a anti-Semite, or a European-straight-Christian-male.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  134. ChuckOrloski says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:34 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    & Cloak And Dagger,

    Westminster Institute is a stridently Islamophobic, Roman Catholic-associated collection of former foreign service officers/personnel functioning out of a small storefront in a nondescript shopping center in McLean, VA.

    Recently, David Goldman delivered this talk (as Westminster's founder, Robert Reilly, stated in the Intro, Goldman writes under "Spengler" on AsiaTimes online )

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itAVYCiJ43g

    The topic is the rise of China, but I was also intrigued with Goldman's mention of the demographic balance between Wealth and Age, and that "Iran is on a path to extinction" because it is not reproducing adequately, either demographically or in wealth, to provide for its elders. Goldman has been spouting this schtick about Iran for several years on AsiaTimes, and it provides an insight into the Jewish demand that US (((Treasury))) and (((Congress))) sanction Iran -- it's a genocidal scheme.

    SolontoCroesus said: “Westminster Institute is a stridently Islamophobic, Roman Catholic-associated collection of former foreign service officers/personnel functioning out of a small storefront in a nondescript shopping center in McLean, VA.”

    S2C,

    Not surprised, but it is unpleasant for me to know that the Winchester Institute includes a professional “Catholic-associated” component.

    Do you recall when Justice A. Scalia, a Roman Catholic, died?

    Little was reported about how a crew from a Catholic order were at Scalia’s death bed. Memory fails with the name of Scalia’s beloved order but I do remembet that the society was named after a European Saint who was famous for HUNTING. I suppose that’s hunting animals and not Nazi war criminals.

    At any rate, when Catholic believers support a Jewish demand that ZUS sanction Iran, such is a diabolical-endorsement of a “genocidal scheme.” Yesterday, Zio Matt Drudge’ s web site featured a chilling World War 3 warning, issued by Pope Francis.

    Hm?

    Do you think a prominent Manchester Institute “service officer” would read Miranda rights to Pope of Rome and inform him that “anything further that you actually know can and will be used against you.”

    My preference was to avoid politics of “theology,” but in this case, I did not. Thanks, S2C.

    Read More
    • Replies: @iffen
    I suppose that’s hunting animals and not Nazi war criminals.

    Not a talent for which Catholics are well regarded.
    , @Alden
    Was it a St Hubert group? He’s the patron saint of hunting.

    I love conspiracies.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  135. Anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:36 pm GMT
    @anon

    Go to hell, Nazi.
     
    You say that like it's a bad thing.

    What’s good about it?

    Read More
    • Replies: @anon

    What’s good about it [NSDAP / Nazis] ?
     
    National Sozialistische Deutsche Arbeiter Partei (National Socialist German Workers' Party)

    Mostly the German part, the fact that they honored labor, and that they loved their nation/culture.

    Where's the beef?

    , @WHAT
    Trigger factor alone makes it excellent.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  136. till says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:38 pm GMT

    You are right to discuss PEP but Seinfeld is not remotely a progressive so not a good example.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  137. Gen. Kong says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:38 pm GMT • 100 Words

    While one can never misunderestimate the toxic influence of the Non-Existent Lobby which must not be named, it’s not them alone. There’s this massive problem with the so-called Christians in Murika, who don’t really believe in Christ (like Christians of the olden days) but instead worship this idol – manufactured by their “churches” and promoted by (((fake news))) for decades – the Judeo-Christ. Rooted in the appalling heresy of the Scofield Bible, this strange religion holds that Talmudic Satanists (who’ve been killing every manifestation of Christ for two-thousand years running) have this special secret back door to eternal grace because they’re a master race. While this bizarre cult is mainly in the homeland of what Saker refers to as the “Anglo-Zionist Empire”, it’s influence if massive. So, yes, goyische kopf make (((their))) toxic presence even worse that it would otherwise be.

    Read More
    • Agree: Carroll Price
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  138. renfro says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:39 pm GMT
    @CanSpeccy

    So you are promoting the transfer of Palestines out of Palestine into other countries.
     
    I am promoting a deal, which is to say a voluntary transfer of population with massive reparations. Under the terms proposed, the Palestinians would become among the wealthiest groups in the ME. With the cash that went with the deal they'd be able to create new towns, cities, and high-tech agricultural settlements in their new homeland(s).

    Bullshit.

    Its obvious what you promote….and that you want America and Europe to pay for it.

    Zio crap.

    Read More
    • Replies: @CanSpeccy

    Its obvious what you promote….and that you want America and Europe to pay for it.
     
    I'm glad it's obvious. That means I made myself clear. As for America and Europe paying for it, that is necessary because Israel, with a GDP of $318 billion cannot do so. Moreover, the Israel Palestine conflict is a direct result of Anglo-US colonialism in the ME, so why should the US and Europe not pay to resolve the problem. But although Israel cannot foot the entire bill, they should certainly pay what they can while in addition compensating the Palestinians for their land and other non removable assets.

    For Europe and the US to spend a few hundred billion on settling the strife in the ME without further wars is, it seems to me, the deal of a life-time. But you, it seems, will be happy to see more Neocon wars for Israel, which will cost many trillions.

    Iran, it seems, is next on the agenda, which will surely cost several times as much as the Iraq war (estimated cost $2 to 6 trillion), and if China and Russia back Iran as one can expect, it could mean the demise of the West. But still you think that's a risk worth taking to avoid paying peanuts for a broad ME settlement.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  139. bjondo says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:41 pm GMT

    liberal jew, conservative jew
    labor jew, likud jew
    tory jew, labour jew
    atheist jew, religious jew
    saintly jew, dirty jew
    this lie, that lie
    which lie be true
    jew is jew is jew
    or
    yid is yid is yid

    Read More
    • Replies: @Hubbard
    jew is jew is jew
    or
    yid is yid is yid
    Careful, the site is owned by a good Jew, Ron Unz. And, this article is written by an another good Jew, Phil Giraldi.

    Think Peace - Paul!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  140. Charles Pewitt says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:42 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @DaveE
    This comment is so moronic it's not worth responding to, but nonetheless I'll relay an old joke I heard from the Jews who control Hollywood, down to the janitorial service.

    'How do you spot a WASP in a film studio? By his broom." Jews control Hollywood, period. Only WASP slaves are allowed.

    Furthermore, ask any WASP about his experience trying to get a decent loan from a Jewish banker. "Only Gentiles pay retail" is the message you'll get.

    Ask an educated Christian (if you can find one) to explain the teachings and story of Martin Luther and his experience with the crypto-Jew infested Church. Luther was the biggest Jew-hater since Christ, but even his message has long been silenced and can hardly be blamed on WASPs.

    Visit a Baptist Church in the South and see all those Old Testament - crazed "WASPs" singing songs and talking about anything OT but seldom anything about Christ. (Sarcasm.) Those ain't WASPs, pal.

    I'll grant you this: WASPs as well as Christians in general are complete cowards. For letting Palestine be stolen, for leveling the Middle East for their batshit-loony "rapture" horseshit, for playing in the same sandbox with the diabolical Jewish bankers, for not boycotting Hollywood long ago, for not exposing diabolical Jewish professors, for NEVER defending "anti-Semites" trying to tell truth...... the list does on. For basically doing NOTHING to inconvenience the Jew or its filthy agenda.

    But the worst offenders aren't WASPs by any stretch.

    Ask an educated Christian (if you can find one) to explain the teachings and story of Martin Luther and his experience with the crypto-Jew infested Church.

    Who can find an educated Christian? Who can find an honest Rabbi?

    The WASP / Jew ruling class in the American Empire will soon be dislodged from power. Hollywood Jews attacking White women and WASPs won’t call a Jew a Jew. Thousands of American soldiers butchered, burnt and obliterated to advance the foreign policy goals of Israel and WASPs stay mum.

    Anti-Semitism is caused by bad Jewish behaviour; any honest Rabbi, if you can find one, will readily tell you that.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  141. Greg Bacon says: • Website
    January 16, 2018 at 8:48 pm GMT • 300 Words

    RUSSIA INSIDER drops the Big One, let’s see how long they last against the Jewish Juggernaut

    It’s Time to Drop the Jew Taboo

    Most people know about, but few are willing to condemn, the strict taboo in the media, of criticizing Jews as a group, using that term. One cannot even criticize a small subsection of Jews, a miniscule percentage of the Jewish population, even when they richly deserve it.

    Some try to skirt the taboo with euphemisms. A veritable cottage industry has emerged inventing ever new ones, indeed, this is the new trend in the alt-media. We hear a lot about ‘Zionists’, ‘elites’, ‘global elites’, ‘globalists’, ‘neocons’, ‘liberal interventionists’, ‘the war party’, ‘the Israel lobby’, ‘the deep state’, ‘bankers’, ‘new world order’ (I never understood what that is actually), ‘Bilderbergers’ – sounds like a nice man from a central-European fairytale. My friend the Saker goes with ‘Anglozionists’.

    Rachel Maddow, the nation’s most popular and influential liberal political show host is Jewish. She has gone so overboard demonizing Russia and pushing Russiagate that she has become a figure of fun. On the print side, the list is the same – the ones shrieking the loudest are mostly Jews, and disproportionately female – and there is an important lesson there too – Masha Gessen, Anne Applebaum, and Julia loffe, to name a few.

    The refrain from the male chorus is no less strident. David Remnick, David Frum, Bill Kristol, Charles Krauthammer. Even comedy news hates Russia – John Oliver, Jon Stewart (previously), Bill Maher, all Jews, go to great efforts to convince Americans that Putin’s Russia is, quite literally, – and this term is frequently used – ‘Hitlerian.’

    Jewish-owned high brow magazines have been leading the charge against Putin – the Newhouse’s New Yorker, the NY Review of Books (the management of this venerable magazine is obsessed with the subject). The New Republic, Newsweek, The Atlantic, and the Rothschild-owned Economist pump out story after story full of what can only be called lies, in a massive campaign to demonize Russia and Putin…..

    http://russia-insider.com/en/its-time-drop-jew-taboo/ri22186

    Read More
    • Replies: @trixie
    Thank you Greg.

    The Russia Insider article is a must for many regulars here, who have not seen it.

    This article only wishes to open up a respectful, needed discussion to make it better for everybody, but acknowledges the dire taboo which must be transgressed to initiate any discussion about 'jews', because of the known consequences/disincentives of openly discussing the issues.
    The demonization of Russia, attributed by the authors to The jewish lobby/establishment/control nexus (my paraphrase/summarization), the primary subject of the article, is one of the many issues.

    http://russia-insider.com/en/its-time-drop-jew-taboo/ri22186
    , @polskijoe
    Calling out Jews should be fine, although organizations like ADL (subsection of Bnai Brith)
    hunt these people down.

    You also get the gentile elites who love the Jewish money and follow along.


    The word Jew is still problematic to this day. Not everyone agree what the exact definition is.
    I usually go by the ethnic or religious standard. Some Jewish ancestry I dont care about as long if they arent philosemites.


    The combination of religious-ethnic- sometimes ancestry-sometimes racial thing gives them extra power. You criticize Judaism? antisemite. you criticize ethnic? antisemite, criticize Zionism starting to be antisemite.

    Criticizing Jewish power and Jews should be the same like any other group.
    Now calling for death, or ovens, or stuff should be anti"Jewish".
    Just like for death to Russians or Africans or whoever should be antiRussian/African/etc.

    Also antisemite term should include both Arabs and Jews and other relatives.
    When will the Jews make their mind? are they European or Jewish? why they take advantage of both?

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  142. anon • Disclaimer says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:57 pm GMT
    @Anonymous
    What's good about it?

    What’s good about it [NSDAP / Nazis] ?

    National Sozialistische Deutsche Arbeiter Partei (National Socialist German Workers’ Party)

    Mostly the German part, the fact that they honored labor, and that they loved their nation/culture.

    Where’s the beef?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  143. iffen says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:58 pm GMT
    @ChuckOrloski
    SolontoCroesus said: "Westminster Institute is a stridently Islamophobic, Roman Catholic-associated collection of former foreign service officers/personnel functioning out of a small storefront in a nondescript shopping center in McLean, VA."

    S2C,

    Not surprised, but it is unpleasant for me to know that the Winchester Institute includes a professional "Catholic-associated" component.

    Do you recall when Justice A. Scalia, a Roman Catholic, died?

    Little was reported about how a crew from a Catholic order were at Scalia's death bed. Memory fails with the name of Scalia's beloved order but I do remembet that the society was named after a European Saint who was famous for HUNTING. I suppose that's hunting animals and not Nazi war criminals.

    At any rate, when Catholic believers support a Jewish demand that ZUS sanction Iran, such is a diabolical-endorsement of a "genocidal scheme." Yesterday, Zio Matt Drudge' s web site featured a chilling World War 3 warning, issued by Pope Francis.

    Hm?

    Do you think a prominent Manchester Institute "service officer" would read Miranda rights to Pope of Rome and inform him that "anything further that you actually know can and will be used against you."

    My preference was to avoid politics of "theology," but in this case, I did not. Thanks, S2C.

    I suppose that’s hunting animals and not Nazi war criminals.

    Not a talent for which Catholics are well regarded.

    Read More
    • Replies: @helena
    why not?
    https://www.gunsonpegs.com/shoots/croatia/bear-hunting-in-croatia
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  144. till says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:16 pm GMT
    @Philip Giraldi
    Zogby - Most neocons are liberal Jews on everything but foreign policy.

    But even counting some neocons as liberal on some less important things, Seinfeld is not one of them.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  145. WHAT says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:22 pm GMT
    @Anonymous
    What's good about it?

    Trigger factor alone makes it excellent.

    Read More
    • LOL: SolontoCroesus
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  146. Pissedoffalese says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:29 pm GMT
    @wayfarer
    Donald Trump, 9/11 Case Closed (Part 1.)
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tl294zrYLzk

    Donald Trump, 9/11 Case Closed (Part 2.)
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d47oH8PS_QY

    .....

    Thank you for the videos. Long, but I watched both of them. Very informative.

    Read More
    • Replies: @wayfarer
    I'm ticked off, too.

    That's why I'm throwin' so much spaghetti at the wall.

    Eventually some of it's got to stick.

    And when the spaghetti finally hits the fan, I'll be going down with my pistolas blazing.

    https://i.pinimg.com/236x/a8/a2/bf/a8a2bf362a4f052480240256469216e0--yosemite-sam-gun-rights.jpg

    …..
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  147. Citizen of a Silly Country says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:34 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Art
    The Han Chinese have spent thousands of years fighting outside peoples. They won’t rollover to some quick-talking Jew (or white goy for that matter).

    Ya - guys like Sheldon Adelson don't stand a chance in China.

    I’m not saying the Chinese won’t do business with Jews. But wait until a Jew tries to buy a major media outlet in China or some visiting Jewish academic writes some screed about the lack of immigration to China, the Chinese will make it very clear that this will not stand.

    Look at Japan. More than happy to do business with Jews the world around, but you don’t see Jews pushing their multi-culti agenda in Japan now do you.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  148. Cloak And Dagger says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:34 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @ChuckOrloski
    Cloak And Dagger said: "Having spent over 10 years in China, I can tell you that there is no possibility of Israeli inroads into China, except for China playing them to their advantage."

    Hi C & D,

    Surely you're aware of The Goldman Sachs Group initiative to do "untethered" investment business in China? WSJ covered such wheeling & dealing a lot during this past year.

    As you know, the Trump family toured Far East capitals recently and I sense his conversations with leaders had put Goldman Sachs interests FIRST!

    Otherwise, (Zigh), after viewing this article's pic featuring the Seinfeld family luxuriating at Camp Caliber, I became happy with the knowledge that I never watched the original Seinfeld series.

    Thanks!

    Surely you’re aware of The Goldman Sachs Group initiative to do “untethered” investment business in China? WSJ covered such wheeling & dealing a lot during this past year.

    Hi Chuck,

    I am very well aware of the many inroads the Jewish bankers are trying to make, to do to the Chinese finances what they did to ours. There is no prayer of a Rothschild Federal Reserve forming in Beijing – I guarantee you. Right now, the gold-backed RMB spells the end of the US dollar hegemony, and the Jewish bankers are trying to get in on that before the dollar collapses, just as the “One Belt, One Road” spells the end of the use of International trade to threaten and sanction countries. As you may have noticed, all our attempts to create chaos in the Far East is failing miserably, and our influence there has all but waned – even our allies in the region have all but moved into the Chinese sphere of influence. Australia is definitely headed that way, and it won’t be long before Taiwan is back to being part of “One China”.

    As I said, China is playing the Jews, and China is playing the long game. Unlike us, they learned a lot from history, and they have had over 5000 years of it – compared to our less than 300 years of self-deception. They are enemies with India and allied with Pakistan, once our staunch ally in the region. Israel is throwing a lot of resources into India – but there will be blowback. China doesn’t form alliances due to some misguided beliefs in “friendship”, or because of some powerful foreign lobby, – it does so because it is in China’s self-interest. We form alliances to benefit Israel with no benefits to us at all. So, which of the two countries is smarter?

    Read More
    • Replies: @Alden
    So that’s why there is such Israeli tourism in India lately. And endless articles about the history of Jews in India.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  149. Seamus Padraig says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:39 pm GMT • 500 Words

    Yet another ringer from Giraldi! I have only a few points to add:

    The day visit includes a “shooting adventure” involving a simulated suicide bombing in a Jerusalem marketplace as well as a terrorist knife attack. The package, which costs $115 per adult and $85 for children, includes sniper training and a demonstration of the use of attack dogs against a terrorist suspect.

    Imagine that: they even get you to pay for your own indoctrination! Damn, those Jews are clever.

    In its interaction with the indigenous Arabs, Israel is a settler colonial state that regards the original inhabitants as inferior creatures only fit to be ethnically cleansed or, at best, to do menial work for their Jewish masters.

    Well, if the Talmud is to be believed, all goyim exist only to serve the Jews. At a deep level then, we are all effectively Palestinians. Our ‘own’ government even puts Israeli interests ahead of ours.

    … defending the indefensible in a client state which contributes absolutely nothing to the well-being of Americans.

    In fact, the level of Zionist control over Washington has become so absurd that one has to wonder which country is actually the client state, and which is the mother country!

    … Haim Saban, the principal donor to the Hillary Clinton campaign, who has claimed that he is a one issue guy and that issue is Israel.

    Footnote: Saban is also the owner of Univision, America’s largest Spanish-language television network. So let the indoctrination of the Hispanics begin!

    Schumer has designated himself the “shomer” or defender of Israel in the U.S. Senate, leading one to ask how is it possible that the voters in New York elect someone who says openly that he will protect the interests of another country rather than the United States?

    Jew York voting in a Zionist? Who woulda thunk it! The truth is, if you want to hold any significant public office in NY, you will have to be a ‘shomer’ too, whether you’re Jewish or not–think Rudi Giuliani or Hellary Clinton.

    It has also been observed that Jewish liberals who oppose Israeli policies frequently have more pity for themselves than for the people under Netanyahu’s jackboot and their proposals frequently defer to Israeli interests.

    Of course. For these Jewish-dominated gatekeeper groups, it’s not really about whether our relationship with Israel is good for America–never mind the Palestinians; no, it’s really all about what’s good for the Jews.

    Other groups like J-Street veer even further in the direction of compromise with Israeli interests, basically wanting a Jewish state that is less offensive to the international audience, with some kind of fantasy concordat with the Arabs that will make the issue of what kind of place Israel really is less visible.

    That “fantasy concordat” would in reality be a surrender document signed by the Palestinians. But what makes it a fantasy is that, even if they can’t really stop occupation and ethnic cleansing, the Palestinians have no interest whatsoever in legally ratifying them. Any Pally who signed such a document–even a total Zio-muppet like Mahmoud Abbas–wouldn’t last five minutes in his home town before being assassinated.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  150. Cloak And Dagger says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:45 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Art
    The Han Chinese have spent thousands of years fighting outside peoples. They won’t rollover to some quick-talking Jew (or white goy for that matter).

    Ya - guys like Sheldon Adelson don't stand a chance in China.

    Ya – guys like Sheldon Adelson don’t stand a chance in China.

    Oh he managed to create a crime fiefdom in Makow, before Hong Kong went back to China. There is a good reason that China still allows that crime lord to survive – it has allowed China to trap its own corrupt officials.

    Wait till it all comes crashing down. When things happen in China, they happen suddenly, and it is over in an instant.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Cloak And Dagger
    Art,

    I must have been thinking of Henry Makow when I wrote that! Makow -> Macau.
    Sorry.

    , @Art
    C&D,

    China will do what China always does – it will have period of growth – then a leader will come along and stop change. It looks like the current guy may be that person. He is cracking down on freedom.

    China has twenty years before it shuts down (or there is a revolt for freedom).

    Think Peace --- Art
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  151. Alfred says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:50 pm GMT

    “We might even get Hollywood on board to produce an honest movie about the plight of the Palestinians.”

    You must be joking!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  152. Art says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:59 pm GMT • 100 Words

    That picture says it all – the pampered US Jew getting his jollies, standing on stolen land, mugging it up with an actual killer, pretending to be the internal Jew victim, killing his fierce Palestinian enemy with an AK47.

    Such a deal too – $115 for adults and $85 for children.

    Who but the Jews would think something like this up?

    What bunch of sick friggen people – are the Jews.

    Think Peace —- Art

    p.s. Just like Israeli Jews – Jerry gets to summarily kill. (Look at that triumphant sick smile.)

    Read More
    • Replies: @Sherman
    Hey Genius

    "Internal Jew victim".

    Huh?

    Maybe Jerry can use that line in his routine!

    Shalom
    Sherm

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  153. OilcanFloyd says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:04 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Curle
    “U.S. for past behavior (Jim Crow) that was much less extreme”

    Was it? How so?

    That’s a stupid question. Israel is far worse. Segregated America never used the military against blacks, and there was no intent to exterminate or cleanse the nation of blacks. No napalm, tanks, or attack aorcraft, missiles, etc. Not even close. And the Israelis can’t even muster paternalism towards the Palestinians. Are you serious?

    Read More
    • Replies: @Alden
    Some people still think all Americans are guilt ridden about what some Americans do hundreds of years ago.

    They think we have not been propagandize about the evils of segregation since kindergarten.

    They think they are well informed intellectuals telling us things we have never heard about in our lives.

    They are wrong and everyone but the Jewish media is sick sick sick sick of it
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  154. Z-man says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:09 pm GMT • 100 Words

    To Jews, all Jews, Izruel be ‘The Promised Land’.

    BTW, Seinfeld, the TV show, was carried by NBC for over two seasons with low ratings before it cought on. Now what if I had come up with that sitcom, whould it have been carried by NBC for two years, I don’t think so. (Wry grin)

    Read More
    • Replies: @Alden
    Seinfeild didn’t catch on till it was moved to follow the most popular show at the time, Cheers. It still took a long time to get enough viewers to justify keeping it.

    It’s amazing the number of TV shows that are pulled after 2 months.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  155. Cloak And Dagger says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:10 pm GMT
    @Cloak And Dagger

    Ya – guys like Sheldon Adelson don’t stand a chance in China.
     
    Oh he managed to create a crime fiefdom in Makow, before Hong Kong went back to China. There is a good reason that China still allows that crime lord to survive - it has allowed China to trap its own corrupt officials.

    Wait till it all comes crashing down. When things happen in China, they happen suddenly, and it is over in an instant.

    Art,

    I must have been thinking of Henry Makow when I wrote that! Makow -> Macau.
    Sorry.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  156. Mike Garrett says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:18 pm GMT • 1,000 Words

    After my first trip to Israel in 1968 where I joined an archaeological excavation, I came back to my university, which had sponsored the program, and politely asked how we could support a state where almost every citizen was a vocal racist? I said that I had seen open claims of racial superiority and inferiority that were far more blatant and extreme than anything I had ever encountered growing up in the South. For decades I published books and talked with groups about Islam, but then I began to read more of Confucius and the Book of Changes, where recommendations for public behaviour are very similar to those of the Western religious tradition. China’s wise men said that when the government is in good hands we should feel obligated to work with it and give it our attention and energy, however, when the nation is in the hands of foolish and evil men, the superior man withdraws, hides his worth and waits. Once he sees that corruption rules, the loyal and capable citizen disappears so that he does not contribute to the continuation of the evil time.

    Some years ago I concluded that the USA, who alone has dropped nuclear weapons on civilian cities, is corrupt and misguided beyond redemption in its current form. With a press, financial sector, and government totally controlled by secular Jews, there is no way that this is going to be turned around by an awakening of the voters. The mad Americans can only get worse and run on and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it, for participating in the system now is helping to sustain an evil aggressor. I spent four years with the UN in Afghanistan and in the end came away convinced that we were just playing the roll of the good cop in a very cynical occupation of an innocent country. When I returned I moved to Canada, as far as I could afford to run at the time, and I have found living here to be a considerable relief, not perfect but a huge improvement.

    In the end the situation depends upon the European/American ability to double-think. On the one hand they follow a religious tradition in which the rules were written by literate men in touch with the observations and conclusions drawn by a couple of thousand years of written history. The Exodus from Egypt came at the end of the Late Bronze Age, and the laws of Moses were based on two millennia of literate experience. On the other hand, these European and American democracies believe that truth comes from polling the opinions of everyone living now. Regardless of their literacy or ignorance of history, a majority decision by every adult gives us the best option every time. These two ways of deciding upon the rules that govern society are ludicrously at odds, and nobody ever ever comes to terms in public with this logical insanity at the heart of their government and public life in the West. At the present time the media are giving the world an absolutely stunning display of American violence and sexual depravity, leaving behind a marvellous record of just what happens over time when you let the people choose their own rules.

    In the sixth and seventh century the Mongols living on the steppes began using and modifying a short bow that proved to be very effective in the hands of cavalry. About this time they also began using stirrups, which made fighting on horseback much easier. Within a short time they turned these developments into an empire. They found themselves to be in a position of military superiority and they rode hard to take advantage of their position soon building a massive military and conquering vast areas. A few centuries later in Europe those people living by the sea made sailing technology discoveries that put them on a par with the Mongols. Cannons were first used in China, but the technology eventually reached Europe, and once these people’s ships could cross the oceans with the many cannon and armed men, the English, Spanish, Dutch and French began to build their empires on the sea.

    Both the Mongols and the Europeans were peoples with little or no history of literacy when their expansions began. The Europeans received most of what they later thought they knew about science and history when they took home books from their destruction of the far more civilised Moors in Spain. For several centuries now these Europeans have had empires even more expansive and highly populated than those of the Mongols, and they have indeed learned to read. However, these Europeans are nowhere near as well read as the secular Jews who have been allowed once again to take financial and media control over the Europeans and Americans. These secular Jews now control the entirety of these democracies, and they use the religious tradition that they understand but do not believe as a template, a list of sins with which to temp the gentiles. Two classic examples of the secular Jewish contribution to “Western Civilisation” are nuclear weapons and Communism, neither of which would have happened in the last century without them. Most recently they have given us 9 11 and this horrible series of destroyed Muslim countries, neither of which could have happened without them. And, if the secular Jews were not running the media do your really think Americans would have gone this far allowing sexual depravity and feminism?

    There is no way that the voters are going to see this and vote to change it. This era can only end in a crash, when the usury bubble breaks. Did you ever wonder why the word “usury” is never used today? The very idea that there is something wrong with Ponzi schemes has become an anathema.

    Read More
    • Agree: Anon-og
    • Replies: @iffen
    Dude, get a handle on it, narrow it down.
    , @Anon-og
    You sir, need to comment here more often. Thank you for contribution.
    , @AaronB
    Great comment, very illuminating.

    Although Jews rule today because whites have stopped trying. And they've stopped trying because science has destroyed the emotional bases of motivation.

    This -

    China’s wise men said that when the government is in good hands we should feel obligated to work with it and give it our attention and energy, however, when the nation is in the hands of foolish and evil men, the superior man withdraws, hides his worth and waits. Once he sees that corruption rules, the loyal and capable citizen disappears so that he does not contribute to the continuation of the evil time.
     
    Good stuff.
    , @Art

    Two classic examples of the secular Jewish contribution to “Western Civilisation” are nuclear weapons and Communism, neither of which would have happened in the last century without them.

    Most recently they have given us 9 11 and this horrible series of destroyed Muslim countries, neither of which could have happened without them.

    And, if the secular Jews were not running the media do your really think Americans would have gone this far allowing sexual depravity and feminism?
     
    Mike Garret,

    Everyone must read your comment.

    Just think - communism, nukes, 9/11, feminism - all Jew inspired - think of all the hurt to humanity.

    Think Peace --- Art
    , @renfro

    .....and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it,
     
    You are likely right.
    I wonder how many people will run when the crash occurs?....will the late economic immigrants run to another county?...will most Jews run or some stick around to try and profit in the chaos?
    I think we Southerners and the fly over states will survive a melt down best, as we have the land and means to at least feed ourselves and our communities.

    A great crash could be a great cleansing of the country.
    , @Carroll Price
    Thanks for a truly great comment. I hope to see you on Unz more often.
    , @Biff
    “Usury”

    Definitely should be used more. The common trait among the Chinese is their view of debt as toxic, and lenders as evil scammers.
    Way more usury happening in the West.
    , @Anonymous
    Perpetuating the absurd myth of advanced muslims preserving the scientific knowledge of antiquity only to be later reclaimed by primitive Christian Europeans (part of the extensive libel of the "Enlightenment" against the medieval "Dark Ages") does disservice to an otherwise fine comment.
    , @Anonymous

    China’s wise men said that when the government is in good hands we should feel obligated to work with it and give it our attention and energy, however, when the nation is in the hands of foolish and evil men, the superior man withdraws, hides his worth and waits. Once he sees that corruption rules, the loyal and capable citizen disappears so that he does not contribute to the continuation of the evil time.
     
    What a fantastic quote.

    Do you have any link to the original source?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  157. SolontoCroesus says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:21 pm GMT • 800 Words
    @jacques sheete

    We can’t forget that the Jewish issue is at bottom the issue of elitism generally
     
    True, and I suspect that at the bottom of elitism generally is a deep feeling of inferiority, which seems paradoxical but makes sense for at least two reasons.

    I've spent the greater part of my life in close connection with so called "elites" both Jew and goy, and it's always amazed me how they uniformly attempt to cover their incompetence, impotence and other shortcomings with overachievement in some area or another.

    This would also fit with the concept that Judaism was a product of a clan that was rejected by Israel proper, so the Levites essentially got even by undermining them and everyone else they came in contact with. In other words, the Israelites, through intermarriage and other social intercourse, were being assimilated (note that's also a dirty word for the Zio-crazies) and Judaism was a reaction to that process as is Zionism today. Instead of running around feeling rejected, they cultivated their "elitism" which was to the detriment of the greater world that continues in amazingly hideous forms to this day. It also explains the sadism and humiliation they seem to enjoy heaping on others at every chance they get.

    If there is one message that I hope to illuminate it's that so called "authority" and "elitism" are and always have been, through and through frauds and products of the primitive, paranoid, perverted minds of snivelling infants who don't feel capable of joining the human race.

    The "elites" are a pitiful lot.

    Thanks, jacques sheete and also Aaron for spotlighting JS’s comment.

    annamaria posted something recently that tracked from “Oded Yinon” to the Wesley Clark video, to support claim that destruction of 7 states in ME was definitely Israel’s plan.

    A more powerful and comprehensive commentary would refer to the Jerusalem Conference in July 1979, in which the germ, or the blueprint of Israel’s destructive intent was presented to participants and an audience that included George H W Bush (participant) and sundry neocons.

    The Jerusalem Conference is the most comprehensive point of reference for Jewish zionist malfeasance because it was convened by Benzion Netanyahu AND Benjamin Netanyahu, in the name of “martyred” son Yonathan Netanyahu.
    At that Jerusalem Conference, Robert Moss, then-editor of Economist magazine subset “Foreign Report,” said:

    “The states that provide official backing for international terrorism include
    a) the Soviet bloc countries, Cuba and North Vietnam;
    b) the radical Arab states – Libya, Syria, Iraq, South Yemen, Algeria, and
    c) Iran.
    There is a powerful lobby that is calling for the most dangerous imaginable new addition: an independent Palestinian Arab state.” International Terrorism: Challenge and Response, Benjamin Netanyahu, ed., p. 130)

    Rounding out Wesley Clark’s Sad Seven, Lebanon, Somalia and Sudan, were discussed elsewhere at the Jerusalem Conference.

    Benzion Netanyahu was Vladimir Jabotinsky’s acolyte in USA in late 1930s, and took up Jabotinsky’s mantle when the leader of Revisionist Zionism & author of Iron Wall doctrine died. It was Benzion’s idea to play off American parties against each other: Jews, esp. in New York, already had a lock on Democratic party but in Benzion’s view, Jews were not getting enough attention from Dems; he reached out to Republicans and offered GOP Jewish support if Republicans would install a plank advocating for zionist Palestine, as Dems had done. Ever since, both parties in USA have maintained platform planks in support of Zionism — the birth of the bipartisan special relationship.

    Benzion played an active role in the vast destruction of European Christianity in World War II, carrying out the twin, Levitic agenda of Destroying and seizing that which belongs to another, while blaming the victim for the transgressive ‘persecution’.

    Benjamin Netanyahu has carried on his father’s zealotry.

    Several points:
    1. The Netanyahus are a crime family prominent in all of the genocidal wars that destroyed European and Middle Eastern states in the process of birthing bastard child Zion/Israel. (Rabbi Stephen Wise, son of a Hungarian rabbi, and his son, James Waterman Wise, also fit the template of father-son-son crime family involved in the deliberate killings of millions in pursuit of bastard child Zion/Israel.)

    2. Hebrew literature/mythos is replete with dysfunctional father-son and brother-brother relationships, from Cain slaying Abel, to Abraham casting out Ishmael and favoring Isaac; Abraham acquiescing to god’s demand that he slay Isaac, substituting an “unblemished ram, caught in the thicket” (i.e. a scapegoat) at the last minute; Esau, a first-born but designated Edom, which stands for Rome, one of Jehudites’ two perpetual enemies (the other being Babylon), being tricked out of his inheritance by younger, favored brother Jacob; etc.
    It’s reasonable to have these notions in the back of one’s mind when thinking about the “huge imago that made a psychopathic god.”

    3. Thus emerges a subtle, almost uniquely Jewishy point in support of jacques sheete’s observation, that ‘elites’ are basically inferior people: it was claimed that Benzion was bereft at the death of his first-born son, and that Benjamin spent some miserable years trying to achieve a place in his father’s affection.

    The issue of displacement of first-born, and of favoritism, and of brother-son jealousy or murder of brother-son threads its way through Hebrew mythos. One or the other son is a hapless individual — inferior, cast off, always playing catch-up.

    How many of the elite in power today are that inferior brother or off-cast son?

    It’s also interesting to note that many of the US presidents most firmly controlled by Jewish elements had only daughters and no sons–no one to carry on their names. JFK’s son — who would have carried on his name, died in a mysterious plane crash. Woodrow Wilson, LBJ, Nixon, Carter, Clinton, George W., Obama had daughters. Ford & Reagan mess up the post-JFK pattern: Ford had 3 sons & 1 dau; Reagan had 3 daughters and 2 sons, one of whom, Michael, was adopted.

    Trump has 2 brothers and 2 sisters; two sons and three daughters. Trump’s older brother, who died young of alcoholism, is remembered by Donald with compassion and the conviction never to drink; it appears Donald had at least a functioning relationship with his father, and his remaining brother, though shunning the limelight, remains loyal to Donald, as do Donald’s sisters. It may be that the “mentally unstable” Donald is the most firmly grounded of all the presidents of the last century.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    A more powerful and comprehensive commentary would refer to the Jerusalem Conference in July 1979, in which the germ, or the blueprint of Israel’s destructive intent...
     
    Destructive intent? What do 2-year olds typically do when they don't get their way?

    The typical "elite" is often little more than an emotional 2-year old in an adult body, and one has to look no further than the trash that runs for political office.

    And talk about a primitive, atavistic, degenerate, destructive 2-year old approach to life, just look at the 2,500 year temper tantrums thrown by the self proclaimed "chosen" ones! The whole deal is pathology on steroids.

    The most hate filled sect on the planet (full of "elite) appears to have been started by a small band of petulant rejects who now control the world through every devious means possible including some unimaginable. The question is what to do about it.
    , @ChuckOrloski
    SolontoCroesus said: "A more powerful and comprehensive commentary would refer to the Jerusalem Conference in July 1979, in which the germ, or the blueprint of Israel’s destructive intent was presented to participants and an audience that included George H W Bush (participant)."

    Hi S2C,

    Iran's Islamic revolution and the Ayatollah Khomeini government took power in February 1979 and Jimmy Carter was POTUS.

    As quoted above, please note how 5-months later, the Jerusalem Conference convened and "an audience that included George H.W. Bush." Hm. Assume no one from the Carter administration showed up at the big-tadoo Jerusalem Conference?

    At any rate, prior to Reagan's victory over Carter, V.P. nominee George H.W. Bush reportedly met with officials of Iran's Islamic government and an agreement was reached to hold the American hostages in captivity until after the election pitting Carter vs. Reagan.

    What deceptive m-fuckers!

    It seems to me that the secret Zionist goal was twofold.

    1. Junk (peace idealist) Jimmy Carter and place Six-Gun Reagan in executive power.

    2. Allow the Iranian Shia revolution to fester and set stage for long & bloody war with
    Sunni Arabs.

    If my memory serves correct, getting G.H.W. Bush as his V.P. was an offer Reagan could not but accept.

    The "blueprint" and the carrier-Bush "germ."

    Good night and thanks for another enlightened comment, S2C.

    Post-scriptum: I suggest that "iffen's" epic search for a patriarchal Father-figure was over when he met Maven Sam Shama here at The Unz Review.
    , @Alden
    Carter has at least 2 sons. Truman had just one daughter. It is interesting that since Truman 70 years ago, the majority of our presidents had no sons.

    Lincoln had 4 sons. I don’t think it means anything.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  158. trixie says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:23 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Greg Bacon
    RUSSIA INSIDER drops the Big One, let's see how long they last against the Jewish Juggernaut

    It's Time to Drop the Jew Taboo

    Most people know about, but few are willing to condemn, the strict taboo in the media, of criticizing Jews as a group, using that term. One cannot even criticize a small subsection of Jews, a miniscule percentage of the Jewish population, even when they richly deserve it.

    Some try to skirt the taboo with euphemisms. A veritable cottage industry has emerged inventing ever new ones, indeed, this is the new trend in the alt-media. We hear a lot about 'Zionists', 'elites', 'global elites', 'globalists', 'neocons', 'liberal interventionists', 'the war party', 'the Israel lobby', 'the deep state', 'bankers', 'new world order' (I never understood what that is actually), 'Bilderbergers' - sounds like a nice man from a central-European fairytale. My friend the Saker goes with 'Anglozionists'.

    Rachel Maddow, the nation's most popular and influential liberal political show host is Jewish. She has gone so overboard demonizing Russia and pushing Russiagate that she has become a figure of fun. On the print side, the list is the same - the ones shrieking the loudest are mostly Jews, and disproportionately female - and there is an important lesson there too - Masha Gessen, Anne Applebaum, and Julia loffe, to name a few.

    The refrain from the male chorus is no less strident. David Remnick, David Frum, Bill Kristol, Charles Krauthammer. Even comedy news hates Russia - John Oliver, Jon Stewart (previously), Bill Maher, all Jews, go to great efforts to convince Americans that Putin's Russia is, quite literally, - and this term is frequently used - 'Hitlerian.'

    Jewish-owned high brow magazines have been leading the charge against Putin - the Newhouse's New Yorker, the NY Review of Books (the management of this venerable magazine is obsessed with the subject). The New Republic, Newsweek, The Atlantic, and the Rothschild-owned Economist pump out story after story full of what can only be called lies, in a massive campaign to demonize Russia and Putin.....

    http://russia-insider.com/en/its-time-drop-jew-taboo/ri22186
     

    Thank you Greg.

    The Russia Insider article is a must for many regulars here, who have not seen it.

    This article only wishes to open up a respectful, needed discussion to make it better for everybody, but acknowledges the dire taboo which must be transgressed to initiate any discussion about ‘jews’, because of the known consequences/disincentives of openly discussing the issues.
    The demonization of Russia, attributed by the authors to The jewish lobby/establishment/control nexus (my paraphrase/summarization), the primary subject of the article, is one of the many issues.

    http://russia-insider.com/en/its-time-drop-jew-taboo/ri22186

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  159. bob baker says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:26 pm GMT • 200 Words

    Giraldi’s essay is very good, but incomplete. Israel also influences the official US Voice of America. I was Special Assistant to the VOA Director, Terry Catherman. I screened his calls. A guy with a Brooklyn accent called from Malta one day. He said VOA had an agreement with Israel to call Palestinian attackers terrorists and that our top of the hour news had called the attackers guerillas. I replied that our Congressional Charter protected VOA from outside influences. The caller suggested I ask my boss. I told Terry what happened. He looked down at his desk while telling me to call the News Editor to change the term to terrorists. I did. He did.

    Also Hollywood churns out at least one Holocaust story every year. Those stories rightly pay tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by Jew. They also remind Americans of Jewish suffering and cloud present day Israeli injustices.

    The Israeli film “The Gatekeepers” is a welcome honest picture of Israel today. In it the six retired Directors of Shin Bet, the Israeli security service, all state that Israel for its own security should get out of the occupied West Bank. I doubt such a film could be made in the U.S.

    Read More
    • Replies: @anon

    Those stories rightly pay tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by Jew. They also remind Americans of Jewish suffering and cloud present day Israeli injustices.
     
    Were you looking down on your desk when you wrote this controller-compliant clinker?
    , @jacques sheete

    Those stories rightly pay tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by Jew.
     
    Any good evidence for the claim?

    Can you answer why there are so few stories rightly paying tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by the goyim?

    Have there been any such stories emphasizing the holocausts suffered by the goyim?

    BTW: Thank you for the contribution in your first paragraph.
    , @Carroll Price

    Those stories rightly pay tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by Jew
     
    With all the missing evidence to back it up, a more disingenuous statement would be hard to imagine.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  160. Sherman says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:27 pm GMT
    @Art
    That picture says it all - the pampered US Jew getting his jollies, standing on stolen land, mugging it up with an actual killer, pretending to be the internal Jew victim, killing his fierce Palestinian enemy with an AK47.

    Such a deal too – $115 for adults and $85 for children.

    Who but the Jews would think something like this up?

    What bunch of sick friggen people – are the Jews.

    Think Peace ---- Art

    p.s. Just like Israeli Jews – Jerry gets to summarily kill. (Look at that triumphant sick smile.)

    Hey Genius

    “Internal Jew victim”.

    Huh?

    Maybe Jerry can use that line in his routine!

    Shalom
    Sherm

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  161. jacques sheete says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:38 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @AaronB
    Yes, yes, and yes :)

    Extremely well said. The psychology of elitism is one of the most significant factors in human history and a correct understanding of it is one of the most illuminating studies one can make.

    I've noticed that strain in your comments and am deeply appreciative of it.

    Having known many wealthy and successful men, I've been shocked by their mediocrity. People simply cannot grasp the nonentities that are our elites. Once you see it, the social world can never seem the same again.

    Didn't someone famous say the world is ruled by very different people than youd expect?

    A good book on this btw is Morris Berman - Wandering God.

    In the end I suspect society cannot be reformed on any large scale and there are no solutions - emotionally deformed and crippled men will continue to be produced one way or another, and the whole ridiculous juggernaut will be perpetually set in motion.

    Solutions can only be individual, or if communal, existing on the margins and cracks of society and history, in the interstices of time, in lulls, and the like .

    All large scale hopes have died within me, and I am liberated from false dreams.

    But it is hugely important that this "underground" tradition of happiness be preserved in the world even if it can only ever be marginal, as all good things are rare.

    Keep up the good work.

    Having known many wealthy and successful men, I’ve been shocked by their mediocrity. People simply cannot grasp the nonentities that are our elites. Once you see it, the social world can never seem the same again.

    Well said. Unfortunately one has to experience it and appreciate what’s being experienced before it can be believed or even understood.

    Still, I wonder where people get their faith.

    Solutions can only be individual, or if communal, existing on the margins and cracks of society and history, in the interstices of time, in lulls, and the like .

    All large scale hopes have died within me, and I am liberated from false dreams.

    Not only has hope died, but so has fear and I also think that all solutions are only temporary, all of which is liberating and also stimulating.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  162. iffen says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:44 pm GMT
    @Mike Garrett
    After my first trip to Israel in 1968 where I joined an archaeological excavation, I came back to my university, which had sponsored the program, and politely asked how we could support a state where almost every citizen was a vocal racist? I said that I had seen open claims of racial superiority and inferiority that were far more blatant and extreme than anything I had ever encountered growing up in the South. For decades I published books and talked with groups about Islam, but then I began to read more of Confucius and the Book of Changes, where recommendations for public behaviour are very similar to those of the Western religious tradition. China's wise men said that when the government is in good hands we should feel obligated to work with it and give it our attention and energy, however, when the nation is in the hands of foolish and evil men, the superior man withdraws, hides his worth and waits. Once he sees that corruption rules, the loyal and capable citizen disappears so that he does not contribute to the continuation of the evil time.

    Some years ago I concluded that the USA, who alone has dropped nuclear weapons on civilian cities, is corrupt and misguided beyond redemption in its current form. With a press, financial sector, and government totally controlled by secular Jews, there is no way that this is going to be turned around by an awakening of the voters. The mad Americans can only get worse and run on and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it, for participating in the system now is helping to sustain an evil aggressor. I spent four years with the UN in Afghanistan and in the end came away convinced that we were just playing the roll of the good cop in a very cynical occupation of an innocent country. When I returned I moved to Canada, as far as I could afford to run at the time, and I have found living here to be a considerable relief, not perfect but a huge improvement.

    In the end the situation depends upon the European/American ability to double-think. On the one hand they follow a religious tradition in which the rules were written by literate men in touch with the observations and conclusions drawn by a couple of thousand years of written history. The Exodus from Egypt came at the end of the Late Bronze Age, and the laws of Moses were based on two millennia of literate experience. On the other hand, these European and American democracies believe that truth comes from polling the opinions of everyone living now. Regardless of their literacy or ignorance of history, a majority decision by every adult gives us the best option every time. These two ways of deciding upon the rules that govern society are ludicrously at odds, and nobody ever ever comes to terms in public with this logical insanity at the heart of their government and public life in the West. At the present time the media are giving the world an absolutely stunning display of American violence and sexual depravity, leaving behind a marvellous record of just what happens over time when you let the people choose their own rules.

    In the sixth and seventh century the Mongols living on the steppes began using and modifying a short bow that proved to be very effective in the hands of cavalry. About this time they also began using stirrups, which made fighting on horseback much easier. Within a short time they turned these developments into an empire. They found themselves to be in a position of military superiority and they rode hard to take advantage of their position soon building a massive military and conquering vast areas. A few centuries later in Europe those people living by the sea made sailing technology discoveries that put them on a par with the Mongols. Cannons were first used in China, but the technology eventually reached Europe, and once these people's ships could cross the oceans with the many cannon and armed men, the English, Spanish, Dutch and French began to build their empires on the sea.

    Both the Mongols and the Europeans were peoples with little or no history of literacy when their expansions began. The Europeans received most of what they later thought they knew about science and history when they took home books from their destruction of the far more civilised Moors in Spain. For several centuries now these Europeans have had empires even more expansive and highly populated than those of the Mongols, and they have indeed learned to read. However, these Europeans are nowhere near as well read as the secular Jews who have been allowed once again to take financial and media control over the Europeans and Americans. These secular Jews now control the entirety of these democracies, and they use the religious tradition that they understand but do not believe as a template, a list of sins with which to temp the gentiles. Two classic examples of the secular Jewish contribution to "Western Civilisation" are nuclear weapons and Communism, neither of which would have happened in the last century without them. Most recently they have given us 9 11 and this horrible series of destroyed Muslim countries, neither of which could have happened without them. And, if the secular Jews were not running the media do your really think Americans would have gone this far allowing sexual depravity and feminism?

    There is no way that the voters are going to see this and vote to change it. This era can only end in a crash, when the usury bubble breaks. Did you ever wonder why the word "usury" is never used today? The very idea that there is something wrong with Ponzi schemes has become an anathema.

    Dude, get a handle on it, narrow it down.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  163. jacques sheete says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:47 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @JohnnyD
    I think it's unfair to dismiss all Jewish critics of Israel. I have profited tremendously from reading Norman Finkelstein, Avi Shlaim, Ilan Pappe, and Gideon Levy. Also, Mondoweiss, which is heavily Jewish, generally does great work.

    I think it’s unfair to dismiss all Jewish critics of Israel.

    I do as well. Judaism in general strikes me as cult and/or mafia-like and that goes double for the Zionist strains of it. Apparently cults and certainly mafias use the threat of ostracism and other forms of punishment including maiming, humiliation and death to keep people in line.

    It has to be difficult for people brought up in that culture to even think clearly or voice a negative opinion, especially when the “good book” promises such severe devastation to apostates.

    How hard must it be for Jews to criticize Judaism and Zionism when plenty of the hated goyim actively support the abominations?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  164. anon • Disclaimer says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:54 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Druid
    It's all about the tribe. No amount of handwringing will change that. Once the US is hollowed out, they will move on to the next host!

    Around 2016 a fierce debate broke out in Jerusalem Post Tablet and TV about the prospect of Jews in USA under Obama and under future Obama . It was aired whether it would be prudent to shift from USA to India and China. Implicit in the argument was that the “liberal’ Left EU also held no prospect for the Jews.

    It was difficult to find the reason for the physical and psychological shifts until it was obvious that the cacophony was about recent political developments on the horizon Obama had not earned their presence and had forfeited their graceful presence by inking the Iran deal. Obama had transgressed by not following the expressed desire of Israel on Syria.

    One always wonders if the tribe would ask for compensation from future citizen for being forced out and evicted.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  165. Art says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:57 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Cloak And Dagger

    Ya – guys like Sheldon Adelson don’t stand a chance in China.
     
    Oh he managed to create a crime fiefdom in Makow, before Hong Kong went back to China. There is a good reason that China still allows that crime lord to survive - it has allowed China to trap its own corrupt officials.

    Wait till it all comes crashing down. When things happen in China, they happen suddenly, and it is over in an instant.

    C&D,

    China will do what China always does – it will have period of growth – then a leader will come along and stop change. It looks like the current guy may be that person. He is cracking down on freedom.

    China has twenty years before it shuts down (or there is a revolt for freedom).

    Think Peace — Art

    Read More
    • Replies: @Cloak And Dagger

    China has twenty years before it shuts down (or there is a revolt for freedom).
     
    Art, I disagree.

    The current guy (Xi Jinping) is very well liked and respected in China. He is considered one of the great reformers who is cracking down hard on corruption in the Chinese government. Needless to say, powerful people have hanged (wouldn't it be great if we could do that here?). In terms of foreign policy, his performance as a statesman has far outclassed any of the jokers we have put out there to represent us.

    What makes you think he is cracking down on freedom? What you read in the MSM? Why would you believe that - unless you mean cracking down on the freedom of criminals (and Adelson will soon be in the cross-hairs). Don't judge Chinese culture by western concepts of democracy (Hah!) . The Chinese like and want a strong central government that is authoritarian, because unlike us, the Chinese believe their rulers to be benevolent and looking out for the well-being of the Chinese. They know that their leaders are rich elites, and they are okay with it as long as they prosper as well. This is not Mao's China anymore. We make the same mistake in the Middle East and assume the people there want to be like us. How very arrogant of us!

    What I state here is from personal interaction with the people all over China for over 10 years - not some crap from some jewish MSM with its own diabolical agenda. The genie is out of the bottle. The Chinese people have been freed from the shackles of the past and see the burgeoning middle class that we used to have. They are now the world's factory, and unlike in the past when they copied everything from us, they have a powerful startup industry that is beating us in innovation. The new phones from Xiaomi are outclassing the ones we design (and produce in their country)!

    Something that I see in China that I didn't see 10 years ago is rising national pride. Contrast that with our sinking national pride in this country.

    Don't believe the demonizing crap you read in the MSM about China, Russia, Iran, and I am sure, a host of other countries that we don't like. They are all on a much better trajectory than the one we are on. We need to change, not them.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  166. SolontoCroesus says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:59 pm GMT • 700 Words
    @WJ
    There is not one square meter of this earth, outside of the polar regions, that isn't "soaked in blood" of the conquered. In Israel's case, the blood soaked land was conquered and gained through the assistance of outsiders, primarily the US via massive military and financial aid.

    There is not one square meter of this earth, outside of the polar regions, that isn’t “soaked in blood” of the conquered.

    Since you mentioned the Polar regions —

    At the beginning of 1939, a Nazi expedition explored a hitherto uncharted area of the Antarctic. By foot and plane, the Nazis surveyed an area between latitudes 69°10’ S and 76°30’ S and longitudes 11°30 W and 20°00’ E, totaling 600.000 sq. km. They called it Neuschwabenland, or New Swabia.

    At first glance, Neuschwabenland doesn’t warrant much enthusiasm. Most of it is covered in eternal snow and ice, with only a few places ice-free, mainly around a few hot springs. Yet annexation was an express purpose of the expedition, led by captain Alfred Ritscher, ordered by Hermann Göring himself. Before leaving, the expedition members received practical advice from Richard E. Byrd, an American admiral and experienced polar explorer.

    The German airline Lufthansa lent one of its ships, the ‘Schwabenland’ for the expedition – hence the name that was given to the territory. The vessel was a so-called ‘catapult ship’, having before proved itself as a transporter and postal carrier in the South Atlantic. The ‘Schwabenland’ had two Dornier aircraft on board, named Boreas and Passat. A steam catapult was used in flinging the planes, each weighing 10 tonnes, off the ship.

    The planes were used for reconnaissance flights over the impassable hinterland of the heretofore unexplored part of Antarctica, and were thus instrumental in the German Antarctic Expedition. Each plane could stay in the air for a maximum of nine hours and no inland airfields were constructed, so this provided the outer limit for the area to be explored.

    In total, 350.000 sq. km were overflown and more than 11.000 photographs taken during 15 flights. These pictures were used in drawing up a map of the territory. During the flights and expeditions on foot, hundreds of Nazi German flags were dropped to symbolize Germany’s possession of the territory. Additionally, the expedition established a provisory base camp and reported that around the so-called Schirmacher See there existed some vegetation, due to the hot springs near the lake.

    Capt. Schirmer was prevented from mounting a second, improved expedition by the outbreak of World War Two. During the war, no official activities were registered in the whole of Antarctica. After the war, Norway assumed a protectorate over the area, annexing it to Queen Maud Land. Following the 1957 Antarctic Treaty (the one ‘freezing’ all territorial claims), Norway named its new acquisition after princesses Martha, Raghnild and Astrid.

    In 1952, the government of the new Federal Republic of Germany exercised its right, based on the Nazi exploration, to name geographical features in the area. The German polar research station ‘Georg von Neumayer’ is located in what was formerly known as Neuschwabenland. Thus endeth the official version.

    A plethora of rumours maintains that Neuschwabenland wasn’t abandoned by the Nazis after the first expedition. In fact, a few crew members of the ‘Schwabenland’ stated that they made several trips to the Nazis’ Antarctic colony, transporting military equipment and heavy tools for mining and tunneling. This must be the origin of the legend that several submarines filled with top-level Nazis fled Europe as the war was ending, finding refuge in a secret network of underground bunkers in Neuschwabenland.

    Recently, Thierry Meyssan reported that a Jewish billionaire, Joe Lewis, pal of George Soros, has been purchasing vast acreage in the southernmost regions of Argentina. http://www.voltairenet.org/article198968.html
    According to Meyssan,

    “His properties cover areas several times larger than the State of Israël. They are situated in Tierra del Fuego, at the extreme Southern point of the continent. In particular, they surround the Lago Escondido, which effectively denies access to the entire region, despite a legal injunction.

    The billionaire has built a private airport with a two kilometre landing strip, in order to be able to receive civil and military aircraft.

    Since the Falklands War, the Israëli army has been organising « holiday camps » (sic) in Patagonia for its soldiers. Between 8,000 and 10,000 of them now come every year to spend two weeks on Joe Lewis’ land.

    While in the 1970’s, the Argentinian army noted the construction of 25,000 empty houses, which gave rise to the myth of the Andinia Plan, hundreds of thousands have been built today. “

    Lewis’s concept is that, in the face of global warming, the polar regions are reasonable long-term investments.
    And once again, Jews piggy-back on German efforts, after killing them off.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  167. anon • Disclaimer says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:11 pm GMT
    @bob baker
    Giraldi's essay is very good, but incomplete. Israel also influences the official US Voice of America. I was Special Assistant to the VOA Director, Terry Catherman. I screened his calls. A guy with a Brooklyn accent called from Malta one day. He said VOA had an agreement with Israel to call Palestinian attackers terrorists and that our top of the hour news had called the attackers guerillas. I replied that our Congressional Charter protected VOA from outside influences. The caller suggested I ask my boss. I told Terry what happened. He looked down at his desk while telling me to call the News Editor to change the term to terrorists. I did. He did.

    Also Hollywood churns out at least one Holocaust story every year. Those stories rightly pay tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by Jew. They also remind Americans of Jewish suffering and cloud present day Israeli injustices.

    The Israeli film "The Gatekeepers" is a welcome honest picture of Israel today. In it the six retired Directors of Shin Bet, the Israeli security service, all state that Israel for its own security should get out of the occupied West Bank. I doubt such a film could be made in the U.S.

    Those stories rightly pay tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by Jew. They also remind Americans of Jewish suffering and cloud present day Israeli injustices.

    Were you looking down on your desk when you wrote this controller-compliant clinker?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  168. Dave Pinsen says: • Website
    January 16, 2018 at 11:15 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Now Jerry Seinfeld is not just a funny man, he is also a hard-core Hollywood-by-way-of-New York liberal

    Phill seems to assume that because Seinfeld is a Jew from New York he’s a hardcore liberal, but there’s little evidence of that. On the contrary, as Steve Sailer has pointed out, Seinfeld and Larry David are on the center-right of Jewish comedy.

    Read More
    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    "Phill seems to assume that because Seinfeld is a Jew from New York he’s a hardcore liberal, but there’s little evidence of that. On the contrary, as Steve Sailer has pointed out, Seinfeld and Larry David are on the center-right of Jewish comedy."

    Hi Phil Giraldi,

    Since Dave Pinsen hauled out the topic of Seinfeld co-creator Larry David and his being "center-right" of the skanky Jewish "comedy scene," I thought I'd link a You Tube video example of Larry David's foul genius for you.

    https://youtu.be/pMGZEnnLi3U

    P.S. uh Dave, are you by chance related to the Reds pitcher, Vada Pinsen?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  169. jacques sheete says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:19 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    Thanks, jacques sheete and also Aaron for spotlighting JS's comment.

    annamaria posted something recently that tracked from "Oded Yinon" to the Wesley Clark video, to support claim that destruction of 7 states in ME was definitely Israel's plan.

    A more powerful and comprehensive commentary would refer to the Jerusalem Conference in July 1979, in which the germ, or the blueprint of Israel's destructive intent was presented to participants and an audience that included George H W Bush (participant) and sundry neocons.

    The Jerusalem Conference is the most comprehensive point of reference for Jewish zionist malfeasance because it was convened by Benzion Netanyahu AND Benjamin Netanyahu, in the name of "martyred" son Yonathan Netanyahu.
    At that Jerusalem Conference, Robert Moss, then-editor of Economist magazine subset "Foreign Report," said:


    "The states that provide official backing for international terrorism include
    a) the Soviet bloc countries, Cuba and North Vietnam;
    b) the radical Arab states - Libya, Syria, Iraq, South Yemen, Algeria, and
    c) Iran.
    There is a powerful lobby that is calling for the most dangerous imaginable new addition: an independent Palestinian Arab state." International Terrorism: Challenge and Response, Benjamin Netanyahu, ed., p. 130)
     
    Rounding out Wesley Clark's Sad Seven, Lebanon, Somalia and Sudan, were discussed elsewhere at the Jerusalem Conference.

    Benzion Netanyahu was Vladimir Jabotinsky's acolyte in USA in late 1930s, and took up Jabotinsky's mantle when the leader of Revisionist Zionism & author of Iron Wall doctrine died. It was Benzion's idea to play off American parties against each other: Jews, esp. in New York, already had a lock on Democratic party but in Benzion's view, Jews were not getting enough attention from Dems; he reached out to Republicans and offered GOP Jewish support if Republicans would install a plank advocating for zionist Palestine, as Dems had done. Ever since, both parties in USA have maintained platform planks in support of Zionism -- the birth of the bipartisan special relationship.

    Benzion played an active role in the vast destruction of European Christianity in World War II, carrying out the twin, Levitic agenda of Destroying and seizing that which belongs to another, while blaming the victim for the transgressive 'persecution'.

    Benjamin Netanyahu has carried on his father's zealotry.

    Several points:
    1. The Netanyahus are a crime family prominent in all of the genocidal wars that destroyed European and Middle Eastern states in the process of birthing bastard child Zion/Israel. (Rabbi Stephen Wise, son of a Hungarian rabbi, and his son, James Waterman Wise, also fit the template of father-son-son crime family involved in the deliberate killings of millions in pursuit of bastard child Zion/Israel.)

    2. Hebrew literature/mythos is replete with dysfunctional father-son and brother-brother relationships, from Cain slaying Abel, to Abraham casting out Ishmael and favoring Isaac; Abraham acquiescing to god's demand that he slay Isaac, substituting an "unblemished ram, caught in the thicket" (i.e. a scapegoat) at the last minute; Esau, a first-born but designated Edom, which stands for Rome, one of Jehudites' two perpetual enemies (the other being Babylon), being tricked out of his inheritance by younger, favored brother Jacob; etc.
    It's reasonable to have these notions in the back of one's mind when thinking about the "huge imago that made a psychopathic god."

    3. Thus emerges a subtle, almost uniquely Jewishy point in support of jacques sheete's observation, that 'elites' are basically inferior people: it was claimed that Benzion was bereft at the death of his first-born son, and that Benjamin spent some miserable years trying to achieve a place in his father's affection.

    The issue of displacement of first-born, and of favoritism, and of brother-son jealousy or murder of brother-son threads its way through Hebrew mythos. One or the other son is a hapless individual -- inferior, cast off, always playing catch-up.

    How many of the elite in power today are that inferior brother or off-cast son?

    It's also interesting to note that many of the US presidents most firmly controlled by Jewish elements had only daughters and no sons--no one to carry on their names. JFK's son -- who would have carried on his name, died in a mysterious plane crash. Woodrow Wilson, LBJ, Nixon, Carter, Clinton, George W., Obama had daughters. Ford & Reagan mess up the post-JFK pattern: Ford had 3 sons & 1 dau; Reagan had 3 daughters and 2 sons, one of whom, Michael, was adopted.

    Trump has 2 brothers and 2 sisters; two sons and three daughters. Trump's older brother, who died young of alcoholism, is remembered by Donald with compassion and the conviction never to drink; it appears Donald had at least a functioning relationship with his father, and his remaining brother, though shunning the limelight, remains loyal to Donald, as do Donald's sisters. It may be that the "mentally unstable" Donald is the most firmly grounded of all the presidents of the last century.

    A more powerful and comprehensive commentary would refer to the Jerusalem Conference in July 1979, in which the germ, or the blueprint of Israel’s destructive intent…

    Destructive intent? What do 2-year olds typically do when they don’t get their way?

    The typical “elite” is often little more than an emotional 2-year old in an adult body, and one has to look no further than the trash that runs for political office.

    And talk about a primitive, atavistic, degenerate, destructive 2-year old approach to life, just look at the 2,500 year temper tantrums thrown by the self proclaimed “chosen” ones! The whole deal is pathology on steroids.

    The most hate filled sect on the planet (full of “elite) appears to have been started by a small band of petulant rejects who now control the world through every devious means possible including some unimaginable. The question is what to do about it.

    Read More
    • Replies: @AaronB

    The question is what to do about it.
     
    Perhaps if we are true to our insights, the answer is "nothing". There are other forces than ours at work in the universe.

    There is a curious dialectical process we can observe in history - weakness becomes strength, and strength weakness.

    Europe became strong through science, which eventually became the source of its modern weakness. Jews turned physical weakness into a source of tremendous strength - even today, a major tactic of Jews is to disarm by feigning meekness and sweetness.

    There seems to be a strange self correcting mechanism at work in the world. Jewish strength will eventually become the source of its own collapse, and the wheel turns.

    Perhaps the task for us who have seen through the magic show of history is to become spectators rather than participants, and to nurture a different way of life among ourselves and any who have the rare gift of second sight that penetrates the illusions of social life.

    And not mere withdrawal, but as guardians of an alternative view, who cautiously make it available to all who are capable of receiving the gift. But to seek to change nothing, and fight no one.

    Let the idiots fight among themselves on the battlefield of stupidity! We know that whoever wins, the new dispensation will be much like the old, having lost our illusions. Any "white regime" that replaced Jews would not be seriously different.

    Only those who are denied power in the current dispensation wish to overturn it - but to those who don't seek power, all dispensation are alike.

    On the eve of the French Revolution, the elites payed no taxes, but only the masses. The Enclosure Act in Britain was one of the most ruinous and heartless acts of robbery.

    We should have no illusions about any white regime that will replace Jews . They will use us as cannon fodder, and happily step on our backs to gain power, then turn around and crush us. Such is the way of the powerful.

    And how can we forget that white elites have always joined with Jews! Are we really so stupid? It will be The same old story.

    The "leaders" of the alt-right are angry because they have no power under the current regime. What can that matter to those who have found happiness elsewhere.

    Fighting elites is self-defeating for the likes of us, because to fight them you have to become like them. Oh, they're defeatable, very defeatable. But you'd need to adopt their ways. And that would defeat the purpose of fighting them for the likes of us That is why only "Jews" among whites are interested in wresting power from Jews. Because for them, it's not self-defeating, as they are the same breed.

    That is why let the chronically unhappy fight the chronically unhappy! Let the miserable fight the miserable! Let each senseless regime follow one upon another.

    We shall be spectators of the idiot battleground, and happy.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  170. jacques sheete says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:25 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @bob baker
    Giraldi's essay is very good, but incomplete. Israel also influences the official US Voice of America. I was Special Assistant to the VOA Director, Terry Catherman. I screened his calls. A guy with a Brooklyn accent called from Malta one day. He said VOA had an agreement with Israel to call Palestinian attackers terrorists and that our top of the hour news had called the attackers guerillas. I replied that our Congressional Charter protected VOA from outside influences. The caller suggested I ask my boss. I told Terry what happened. He looked down at his desk while telling me to call the News Editor to change the term to terrorists. I did. He did.

    Also Hollywood churns out at least one Holocaust story every year. Those stories rightly pay tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by Jew. They also remind Americans of Jewish suffering and cloud present day Israeli injustices.

    The Israeli film "The Gatekeepers" is a welcome honest picture of Israel today. In it the six retired Directors of Shin Bet, the Israeli security service, all state that Israel for its own security should get out of the occupied West Bank. I doubt such a film could be made in the U.S.

    Those stories rightly pay tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by Jew.

    Any good evidence for the claim?

    Can you answer why there are so few stories rightly paying tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by the goyim?

    Have there been any such stories emphasizing the holocausts suffered by the goyim?

    BTW: Thank you for the contribution in your first paragraph.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  171. ChuckOrloski says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:41 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    Thanks, jacques sheete and also Aaron for spotlighting JS's comment.

    annamaria posted something recently that tracked from "Oded Yinon" to the Wesley Clark video, to support claim that destruction of 7 states in ME was definitely Israel's plan.

    A more powerful and comprehensive commentary would refer to the Jerusalem Conference in July 1979, in which the germ, or the blueprint of Israel's destructive intent was presented to participants and an audience that included George H W Bush (participant) and sundry neocons.

    The Jerusalem Conference is the most comprehensive point of reference for Jewish zionist malfeasance because it was convened by Benzion Netanyahu AND Benjamin Netanyahu, in the name of "martyred" son Yonathan Netanyahu.
    At that Jerusalem Conference, Robert Moss, then-editor of Economist magazine subset "Foreign Report," said:


    "The states that provide official backing for international terrorism include
    a) the Soviet bloc countries, Cuba and North Vietnam;
    b) the radical Arab states - Libya, Syria, Iraq, South Yemen, Algeria, and
    c) Iran.
    There is a powerful lobby that is calling for the most dangerous imaginable new addition: an independent Palestinian Arab state." International Terrorism: Challenge and Response, Benjamin Netanyahu, ed., p. 130)
     
    Rounding out Wesley Clark's Sad Seven, Lebanon, Somalia and Sudan, were discussed elsewhere at the Jerusalem Conference.

    Benzion Netanyahu was Vladimir Jabotinsky's acolyte in USA in late 1930s, and took up Jabotinsky's mantle when the leader of Revisionist Zionism & author of Iron Wall doctrine died. It was Benzion's idea to play off American parties against each other: Jews, esp. in New York, already had a lock on Democratic party but in Benzion's view, Jews were not getting enough attention from Dems; he reached out to Republicans and offered GOP Jewish support if Republicans would install a plank advocating for zionist Palestine, as Dems had done. Ever since, both parties in USA have maintained platform planks in support of Zionism -- the birth of the bipartisan special relationship.

    Benzion played an active role in the vast destruction of European Christianity in World War II, carrying out the twin, Levitic agenda of Destroying and seizing that which belongs to another, while blaming the victim for the transgressive 'persecution'.

    Benjamin Netanyahu has carried on his father's zealotry.

    Several points:
    1. The Netanyahus are a crime family prominent in all of the genocidal wars that destroyed European and Middle Eastern states in the process of birthing bastard child Zion/Israel. (Rabbi Stephen Wise, son of a Hungarian rabbi, and his son, James Waterman Wise, also fit the template of father-son-son crime family involved in the deliberate killings of millions in pursuit of bastard child Zion/Israel.)

    2. Hebrew literature/mythos is replete with dysfunctional father-son and brother-brother relationships, from Cain slaying Abel, to Abraham casting out Ishmael and favoring Isaac; Abraham acquiescing to god's demand that he slay Isaac, substituting an "unblemished ram, caught in the thicket" (i.e. a scapegoat) at the last minute; Esau, a first-born but designated Edom, which stands for Rome, one of Jehudites' two perpetual enemies (the other being Babylon), being tricked out of his inheritance by younger, favored brother Jacob; etc.
    It's reasonable to have these notions in the back of one's mind when thinking about the "huge imago that made a psychopathic god."

    3. Thus emerges a subtle, almost uniquely Jewishy point in support of jacques sheete's observation, that 'elites' are basically inferior people: it was claimed that Benzion was bereft at the death of his first-born son, and that Benjamin spent some miserable years trying to achieve a place in his father's affection.

    The issue of displacement of first-born, and of favoritism, and of brother-son jealousy or murder of brother-son threads its way through Hebrew mythos. One or the other son is a hapless individual -- inferior, cast off, always playing catch-up.

    How many of the elite in power today are that inferior brother or off-cast son?

    It's also interesting to note that many of the US presidents most firmly controlled by Jewish elements had only daughters and no sons--no one to carry on their names. JFK's son -- who would have carried on his name, died in a mysterious plane crash. Woodrow Wilson, LBJ, Nixon, Carter, Clinton, George W., Obama had daughters. Ford & Reagan mess up the post-JFK pattern: Ford had 3 sons & 1 dau; Reagan had 3 daughters and 2 sons, one of whom, Michael, was adopted.

    Trump has 2 brothers and 2 sisters; two sons and three daughters. Trump's older brother, who died young of alcoholism, is remembered by Donald with compassion and the conviction never to drink; it appears Donald had at least a functioning relationship with his father, and his remaining brother, though shunning the limelight, remains loyal to Donald, as do Donald's sisters. It may be that the "mentally unstable" Donald is the most firmly grounded of all the presidents of the last century.

    SolontoCroesus said: “A more powerful and comprehensive commentary would refer to the Jerusalem Conference in July 1979, in which the germ, or the blueprint of Israel’s destructive intent was presented to participants and an audience that included George H W Bush (participant).”

    Hi S2C,

    Iran’s Islamic revolution and the Ayatollah Khomeini government took power in February 1979 and Jimmy Carter was POTUS.

    As quoted above, please note how 5-months later, the Jerusalem Conference convened and “an audience that included George H.W. Bush.” Hm. Assume no one from the Carter administration showed up at the big-tadoo Jerusalem Conference?

    At any rate, prior to Reagan’s victory over Carter, V.P. nominee George H.W. Bush reportedly met with officials of Iran’s Islamic government and an agreement was reached to hold the American hostages in captivity until after the election pitting Carter vs. Reagan.

    What deceptive m-fuckers!

    It seems to me that the secret Zionist goal was twofold.

    1. Junk (peace idealist) Jimmy Carter and place Six-Gun Reagan in executive power.

    2. Allow the Iranian Shia revolution to fester and set stage for long & bloody war with
    Sunni Arabs.

    If my memory serves correct, getting G.H.W. Bush as his V.P. was an offer Reagan could not but accept.

    The “blueprint” and the carrier-Bush “germ.”

    Good night and thanks for another enlightened comment, S2C.

    Post-scriptum: I suggest that “iffen’s” epic search for a patriarchal Father-figure was over when he met Maven Sam Shama here at The Unz Review.

    Read More
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    Brilliant connection of dots, Chuck, thank you muchos gratias.

    I've seen a (shh -- conspiracy theory) that G H W Bush selected Khomeini and was instrumental in getting him to Tehran.
    Memory is foggy and I'm too lazy to look it up -- hadn't the Iranians seated someone else to replace the Shah, but he was displaced by Khomeini?


    re:


    "Post-scriptum: I suggest that “iffen’s” epic search for a patriarchal Father-figure was over when he met Maven Sam Shama here at The Unz Review."
     
    Little Orphan iffen.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  172. jack daniels says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:48 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @utu

    Guys like Jerry Seinfeld will have to figure out that performing in Israel and playing around for a laugh at their counter-terrorist indoctrination centers that simulate shooting Arabs is not exactly acceptable.
     
    I am sorry to be blunt but what is acceptable is decided by Jews.

    Most of the really smart people (over 150 IQ) are Jews if you don’t count China. Maybe even if you do. I guess that’s why they dominate the conversation on just about any subject of interest to them. Plus their solidarity. I probably won’t live to see whether they eventually euthanize us but sometimes it seems within the realm of possibility. I used to think the US Army would never fight the citizenry but times have changed and in the new multicultural society I have no problem imagining it. Ugh.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  173. Alden says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:58 pm GMT
    @ChuckOrloski
    SolontoCroesus said: "Westminster Institute is a stridently Islamophobic, Roman Catholic-associated collection of former foreign service officers/personnel functioning out of a small storefront in a nondescript shopping center in McLean, VA."

    S2C,

    Not surprised, but it is unpleasant for me to know that the Winchester Institute includes a professional "Catholic-associated" component.

    Do you recall when Justice A. Scalia, a Roman Catholic, died?

    Little was reported about how a crew from a Catholic order were at Scalia's death bed. Memory fails with the name of Scalia's beloved order but I do remembet that the society was named after a European Saint who was famous for HUNTING. I suppose that's hunting animals and not Nazi war criminals.

    At any rate, when Catholic believers support a Jewish demand that ZUS sanction Iran, such is a diabolical-endorsement of a "genocidal scheme." Yesterday, Zio Matt Drudge' s web site featured a chilling World War 3 warning, issued by Pope Francis.

    Hm?

    Do you think a prominent Manchester Institute "service officer" would read Miranda rights to Pope of Rome and inform him that "anything further that you actually know can and will be used against you."

    My preference was to avoid politics of "theology," but in this case, I did not. Thanks, S2C.

    Was it a St Hubert group? He’s the patron saint of hunting.

    I love conspiracies.

    Read More
    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Alden said to me: "Was it a St Hubert group? He’s the patron saint of hunting.
    I love conspiracies."

    Yes, Alden. I did not research the order yet, but Saint Hubert sounds correct. Think I read about the weird Scalia death-bed scene in The WSJ.

    I too love "conspiracies" because all countries can have them except ZUS.

    Given S2C is Italian, I figured he might know something about Supreme Justice Antonin Scalia's passions.

    Thank you.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  174. Anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:02 am GMT
    @Citizen of a Silly Country
    Never underestimate the fact that Jews look like goys (in part because they are genetically extremely similar). Despite the paranoia of many Jews, most goys never think about whether such and such writer, academic, movie star, etc., is Jewish. To them, they're just white, so they just assume that they are on his side.

    This will never be the case with the Chinese. When a Jew walks into the room, the Chinese will instinctually understand that he is not one of them and is not out to help them. Do business with him, yes, trust him, no.

    The Han Chinese have spent thousands of years fighting outside peoples. They won't rollover to some quick-talking Jew (or white goy for that matter).

    In that case intermarriage will be the way!

    Zuckerberg as a case in point.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  175. Alden says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:11 am GMT
    @Z-man
    To Jews, all Jews, Izruel be 'The Promised Land'.

    BTW, Seinfeld, the TV show, was carried by NBC for over two seasons with low ratings before it cought on. Now what if I had come up with that sitcom, whould it have been carried by NBC for two years, I don't think so. (Wry grin)

    Seinfeild didn’t catch on till it was moved to follow the most popular show at the time, Cheers. It still took a long time to get enough viewers to justify keeping it.

    It’s amazing the number of TV shows that are pulled after 2 months.

    Read More
    • Agree: Z-man
    • Replies: @Z-man
    I wonder why they kept it on. No need to answer, that's a rhetorical question. (Grin)
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  176. AaronB says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:11 am GMT • 500 Words
    @jacques sheete

    A more powerful and comprehensive commentary would refer to the Jerusalem Conference in July 1979, in which the germ, or the blueprint of Israel’s destructive intent...
     
    Destructive intent? What do 2-year olds typically do when they don't get their way?

    The typical "elite" is often little more than an emotional 2-year old in an adult body, and one has to look no further than the trash that runs for political office.

    And talk about a primitive, atavistic, degenerate, destructive 2-year old approach to life, just look at the 2,500 year temper tantrums thrown by the self proclaimed "chosen" ones! The whole deal is pathology on steroids.

    The most hate filled sect on the planet (full of "elite) appears to have been started by a small band of petulant rejects who now control the world through every devious means possible including some unimaginable. The question is what to do about it.

    The question is what to do about it.

    Perhaps if we are true to our insights, the answer is “nothing”. There are other forces than ours at work in the universe.

    There is a curious dialectical process we can observe in history – weakness becomes strength, and strength weakness.

    Europe became strong through science, which eventually became the source of its modern weakness. Jews turned physical weakness into a source of tremendous strength – even today, a major tactic of Jews is to disarm by feigning meekness and sweetness.

    There seems to be a strange self correcting mechanism at work in the world. Jewish strength will eventually become the source of its own collapse, and the wheel turns.

    Perhaps the task for us who have seen through the magic show of history is to become spectators rather than participants, and to nurture a different way of life among ourselves and any who have the rare gift of second sight that penetrates the illusions of social life.

    And not mere withdrawal, but as guardians of an alternative view, who cautiously make it available to all who are capable of receiving the gift. But to seek to change nothing, and fight no one.

    Let the idiots fight among themselves on the battlefield of stupidity! We know that whoever wins, the new dispensation will be much like the old, having lost our illusions. Any “white regime” that replaced Jews would not be seriously different.

    Only those who are denied power in the current dispensation wish to overturn it – but to those who don’t seek power, all dispensation are alike.

    On the eve of the French Revolution, the elites payed no taxes, but only the masses. The Enclosure Act in Britain was one of the most ruinous and heartless acts of robbery.

    We should have no illusions about any white regime that will replace Jews . They will use us as cannon fodder, and happily step on our backs to gain power, then turn around and crush us. Such is the way of the powerful.

    And how can we forget that white elites have always joined with Jews! Are we really so stupid? It will be The same old story.

    The “leaders” of the alt-right are angry because they have no power under the current regime. What can that matter to those who have found happiness elsewhere.

    Fighting elites is self-defeating for the likes of us, because to fight them you have to become like them. Oh, they’re defeatable, very defeatable. But you’d need to adopt their ways. And that would defeat the purpose of fighting them for the likes of us That is why only “Jews” among whites are interested in wresting power from Jews. Because for them, it’s not self-defeating, as they are the same breed.

    That is why let the chronically unhappy fight the chronically unhappy! Let the miserable fight the miserable! Let each senseless regime follow one upon another.

    We shall be spectators of the idiot battleground, and happy.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete


    The question is what to do about it.
     
    Perhaps if we are true to our insights, the answer is “nothing”. There are other forces than ours at work in the universe.
     
    That's pretty much my conclusion as well. Certainly the choice will vary for each individual. I like the following (from comment #156 ) a lot.:

    China’s wise men said that when the government is in good hands we should feel obligated to work with it and give it our attention and energy, however, when the nation is in the hands of foolish and evil men, the superior man withdraws, hides his worth and waits. Once he sees that corruption rules, the loyal and capable citizen disappears so that he does not contribute to the continuation of the evil time.

     

    I like your ways of thinking.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  177. Cloak And Dagger says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:12 am GMT • 400 Words
    @Art
    C&D,

    China will do what China always does – it will have period of growth – then a leader will come along and stop change. It looks like the current guy may be that person. He is cracking down on freedom.

    China has twenty years before it shuts down (or there is a revolt for freedom).

    Think Peace --- Art

    China has twenty years before it shuts down (or there is a revolt for freedom).

    Art, I disagree.

    The current guy (Xi Jinping) is very well liked and respected in China. He is considered one of the great reformers who is cracking down hard on corruption in the Chinese government. Needless to say, powerful people have hanged (wouldn’t it be great if we could do that here?). In terms of foreign policy, his performance as a statesman has far outclassed any of the jokers we have put out there to represent us.

    What makes you think he is cracking down on freedom? What you read in the MSM? Why would you believe that – unless you mean cracking down on the freedom of criminals (and Adelson will soon be in the cross-hairs). Don’t judge Chinese culture by western concepts of democracy (Hah!) . The Chinese like and want a strong central government that is authoritarian, because unlike us, the Chinese believe their rulers to be benevolent and looking out for the well-being of the Chinese. They know that their leaders are rich elites, and they are okay with it as long as they prosper as well. This is not Mao’s China anymore. We make the same mistake in the Middle East and assume the people there want to be like us. How very arrogant of us!

    What I state here is from personal interaction with the people all over China for over 10 years – not some crap from some jewish MSM with its own diabolical agenda. The genie is out of the bottle. The Chinese people have been freed from the shackles of the past and see the burgeoning middle class that we used to have. They are now the world’s factory, and unlike in the past when they copied everything from us, they have a powerful startup industry that is beating us in innovation. The new phones from Xiaomi are outclassing the ones we design (and produce in their country)!

    Something that I see in China that I didn’t see 10 years ago is rising national pride. Contrast that with our sinking national pride in this country.

    Don’t believe the demonizing crap you read in the MSM about China, Russia, Iran, and I am sure, a host of other countries that we don’t like. They are all on a much better trajectory than the one we are on. We need to change, not them.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Art
    The Chinese like and want a strong central government that is authoritarian, because unlike us, the Chinese believe their rulers to be benevolent and looking out for the well-being of the Chinese. They know that their leaders are rich elites, and they are okay with it as long as they prosper as well.

    C&D,

    Big data and AI are advancing very fast in China – the government will control everything that goes on in China. They will not be able to stop. They will become 1984.

    The Chinese are like the Jews --- an ancient people who tribally support their leadership. Like the Jews they are angry at the world. Their leaders will use that anger to control them.

    A greedy elite will come to dominate China. That is China’s history – top-down domination is its culture. It’s culture will get in its way of progress.

    That is how I see it.

    Think Peace --- Art
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  178. Alden says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:16 am GMT • 100 Words
    @OilcanFloyd
    That's a stupid question. Israel is far worse. Segregated America never used the military against blacks, and there was no intent to exterminate or cleanse the nation of blacks. No napalm, tanks, or attack aorcraft, missiles, etc. Not even close. And the Israelis can't even muster paternalism towards the Palestinians. Are you serious?

    Some people still think all Americans are guilt ridden about what some Americans do hundreds of years ago.

    They think we have not been propagandize about the evils of segregation since kindergarten.

    They think they are well informed intellectuals telling us things we have never heard about in our lives.

    They are wrong and everyone but the Jewish media is sick sick sick sick of it

    Read More
    • Replies: @Carroll Price

    They think we have not been propagandize about the evils of segregation since kindergarten.
     
    There's nothing evil about segregation of the races. Blacks themselves prefer it and so do all whites including those who are too dishonest to admit it. If you want to make a black person happy, put him or her in a room full of other blacks. If you want to make him or her miserable put him in a room full of whites, with the same thing being true for whites. The only thing evil about the natural instinct for races to divide and segregate is modern political correctness that renders it taboo.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  179. CanSpeccy says: • Website
    January 17, 2018 at 12:18 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Bartolo
    What? I do not blame Palestinians for our problems. I just say they do not care one bit about our problems and I see no reason for me to care about theirs. I actually wish them AND the Jews good luck solving their issues. But it is none of my business. Your brief analysis of Europe's problems is mostly sound.

    What? I do not blame Palestinians for our problems. I just say they do not care one bit about our problems and I see no reason for me to care about theirs.

    But so long as Israel is in a state of war, or near war, with its neighbors and half it’s citizens you’re gonna have to care about it’s problems, because Zionist and Zionized elites in the West will go on defending the indefensible in Palestine. I suggest, therefore, that the only solution is to end the Israel Palestine dispute, and that can only be done by eliminating either the Jews or the Arabs from Palestine.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  180. Singh says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:20 am GMT
    @Ilyana_Rozumova
    It would be hard for me tu find any written reference.
    It is only fact that I did notice the disappearance of textile industries from North America, and suddenly I did notice imports from India.
    All textile industry of North America ownership was Jewish.
    Actually textile industry was the first industry leaving North America.
    Some of it went to China, but most of it went to India.
    There is practically no more textile industry in North America.

    Hmm interesting. So really the industry returned to India but changed ownership

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  181. Wizard of Oz says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:20 am GMT
    @Moi
    Nice try. But do educate yourself.

    Do you think he’s spent more than two days in London?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  182. Alden says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:21 am GMT
    @Cloak And Dagger

    Surely you’re aware of The Goldman Sachs Group initiative to do “untethered” investment business in China? WSJ covered such wheeling & dealing a lot during this past year.
     
    Hi Chuck,

    I am very well aware of the many inroads the Jewish bankers are trying to make, to do to the Chinese finances what they did to ours. There is no prayer of a Rothschild Federal Reserve forming in Beijing - I guarantee you. Right now, the gold-backed RMB spells the end of the US dollar hegemony, and the Jewish bankers are trying to get in on that before the dollar collapses, just as the "One Belt, One Road" spells the end of the use of International trade to threaten and sanction countries. As you may have noticed, all our attempts to create chaos in the Far East is failing miserably, and our influence there has all but waned - even our allies in the region have all but moved into the Chinese sphere of influence. Australia is definitely headed that way, and it won't be long before Taiwan is back to being part of "One China".

    As I said, China is playing the Jews, and China is playing the long game. Unlike us, they learned a lot from history, and they have had over 5000 years of it - compared to our less than 300 years of self-deception. They are enemies with India and allied with Pakistan, once our staunch ally in the region. Israel is throwing a lot of resources into India - but there will be blowback. China doesn't form alliances due to some misguided beliefs in "friendship", or because of some powerful foreign lobby, - it does so because it is in China's self-interest. We form alliances to benefit Israel with no benefits to us at all. So, which of the two countries is smarter?

    So that’s why there is such Israeli tourism in India lately. And endless articles about the history of Jews in India.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Cloak And Dagger

    So that’s why there is such Israeli tourism in India lately. And endless articles about the history of Jews in India.
     
    Well, with the Hindu Supremacist, Modi , in power in India, Israelis have found a kindred soul to wage war against muslims.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  183. Anon-og says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:24 am GMT
    @Mike Garrett
    After my first trip to Israel in 1968 where I joined an archaeological excavation, I came back to my university, which had sponsored the program, and politely asked how we could support a state where almost every citizen was a vocal racist? I said that I had seen open claims of racial superiority and inferiority that were far more blatant and extreme than anything I had ever encountered growing up in the South. For decades I published books and talked with groups about Islam, but then I began to read more of Confucius and the Book of Changes, where recommendations for public behaviour are very similar to those of the Western religious tradition. China's wise men said that when the government is in good hands we should feel obligated to work with it and give it our attention and energy, however, when the nation is in the hands of foolish and evil men, the superior man withdraws, hides his worth and waits. Once he sees that corruption rules, the loyal and capable citizen disappears so that he does not contribute to the continuation of the evil time.

    Some years ago I concluded that the USA, who alone has dropped nuclear weapons on civilian cities, is corrupt and misguided beyond redemption in its current form. With a press, financial sector, and government totally controlled by secular Jews, there is no way that this is going to be turned around by an awakening of the voters. The mad Americans can only get worse and run on and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it, for participating in the system now is helping to sustain an evil aggressor. I spent four years with the UN in Afghanistan and in the end came away convinced that we were just playing the roll of the good cop in a very cynical occupation of an innocent country. When I returned I moved to Canada, as far as I could afford to run at the time, and I have found living here to be a considerable relief, not perfect but a huge improvement.

    In the end the situation depends upon the European/American ability to double-think. On the one hand they follow a religious tradition in which the rules were written by literate men in touch with the observations and conclusions drawn by a couple of thousand years of written history. The Exodus from Egypt came at the end of the Late Bronze Age, and the laws of Moses were based on two millennia of literate experience. On the other hand, these European and American democracies believe that truth comes from polling the opinions of everyone living now. Regardless of their literacy or ignorance of history, a majority decision by every adult gives us the best option every time. These two ways of deciding upon the rules that govern society are ludicrously at odds, and nobody ever ever comes to terms in public with this logical insanity at the heart of their government and public life in the West. At the present time the media are giving the world an absolutely stunning display of American violence and sexual depravity, leaving behind a marvellous record of just what happens over time when you let the people choose their own rules.

    In the sixth and seventh century the Mongols living on the steppes began using and modifying a short bow that proved to be very effective in the hands of cavalry. About this time they also began using stirrups, which made fighting on horseback much easier. Within a short time they turned these developments into an empire. They found themselves to be in a position of military superiority and they rode hard to take advantage of their position soon building a massive military and conquering vast areas. A few centuries later in Europe those people living by the sea made sailing technology discoveries that put them on a par with the Mongols. Cannons were first used in China, but the technology eventually reached Europe, and once these people's ships could cross the oceans with the many cannon and armed men, the English, Spanish, Dutch and French began to build their empires on the sea.

    Both the Mongols and the Europeans were peoples with little or no history of literacy when their expansions began. The Europeans received most of what they later thought they knew about science and history when they took home books from their destruction of the far more civilised Moors in Spain. For several centuries now these Europeans have had empires even more expansive and highly populated than those of the Mongols, and they have indeed learned to read. However, these Europeans are nowhere near as well read as the secular Jews who have been allowed once again to take financial and media control over the Europeans and Americans. These secular Jews now control the entirety of these democracies, and they use the religious tradition that they understand but do not believe as a template, a list of sins with which to temp the gentiles. Two classic examples of the secular Jewish contribution to "Western Civilisation" are nuclear weapons and Communism, neither of which would have happened in the last century without them. Most recently they have given us 9 11 and this horrible series of destroyed Muslim countries, neither of which could have happened without them. And, if the secular Jews were not running the media do your really think Americans would have gone this far allowing sexual depravity and feminism?

    There is no way that the voters are going to see this and vote to change it. This era can only end in a crash, when the usury bubble breaks. Did you ever wonder why the word "usury" is never used today? The very idea that there is something wrong with Ponzi schemes has become an anathema.

    You sir, need to comment here more often. Thank you for contribution.

    Read More
    • Agree: SolontoCroesus
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    You sir, need to comment here more often. Thank you for contribution.

     

    Agree, except for that third paragraph although the first sentence of it was fine.

    Some fine person encouraged me to read "The Controversy of Zion" by Douglas Reed, and so far I've read 70 pages and every word is a gem. Highly recommended for understanding the monster mobster cult that has us in a death grip about the neck.

    Read it while you still can.


    https://archive.org/details/TheControversyOfZion

     

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  184. CanSpeccy says: • Website
    January 17, 2018 at 12:28 am GMT • 200 Words
    @renfro
    Bullshit.

    Its obvious what you promote....and that you want America and Europe to pay for it.

    Zio crap.

    Its obvious what you promote….and that you want America and Europe to pay for it.

    I’m glad it’s obvious. That means I made myself clear. As for America and Europe paying for it, that is necessary because Israel, with a GDP of $318 billion cannot do so. Moreover, the Israel Palestine conflict is a direct result of Anglo-US colonialism in the ME, so why should the US and Europe not pay to resolve the problem. But although Israel cannot foot the entire bill, they should certainly pay what they can while in addition compensating the Palestinians for their land and other non removable assets.

    For Europe and the US to spend a few hundred billion on settling the strife in the ME without further wars is, it seems to me, the deal of a life-time. But you, it seems, will be happy to see more Neocon wars for Israel, which will cost many trillions.

    Iran, it seems, is next on the agenda, which will surely cost several times as much as the Iraq war (estimated cost $2 to 6 trillion), and if China and Russia back Iran as one can expect, it could mean the demise of the West. But still you think that’s a risk worth taking to avoid paying peanuts for a broad ME settlement.

    Read More
    • Replies: @renfro

    Moreover, the Israel Palestine conflict is a direct result of Anglo-US colonialism in the ME
     
    ,

    Ah...the hasbara of the Israel defenders....its all the fault of the US and Europe...the Jews didnt do nuthing wrong ....except steal 80% of the Palestine land that wasnt allotted them by the UN.

    But you, it seems, will be happy to see more Neocon wars for Israel, which will cost many trillions
     
    I am happiest when justice prevails.
    , @Cloak And Dagger
    Where do you live? I would like to move into your house and slowly take over all the rooms. At some point you should move to another house. Maybe some of your relatives can pay for the move. Its a lot cheaper than all the legal battles to evict me.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  185. ChuckOrloski says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:28 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Dave Pinsen

    Now Jerry Seinfeld is not just a funny man, he is also a hard-core Hollywood-by-way-of-New York liberal
     
    Phill seems to assume that because Seinfeld is a Jew from New York he's a hardcore liberal, but there's little evidence of that. On the contrary, as Steve Sailer has pointed out, Seinfeld and Larry David are on the center-right of Jewish comedy.

    “Phill seems to assume that because Seinfeld is a Jew from New York he’s a hardcore liberal, but there’s little evidence of that. On the contrary, as Steve Sailer has pointed out, Seinfeld and Larry David are on the center-right of Jewish comedy.”

    Hi Phil Giraldi,

    Since Dave Pinsen hauled out the topic of Seinfeld co-creator Larry David and his being “center-right” of the skanky Jewish “comedy scene,” I thought I’d link a You Tube video example of Larry David’s foul genius for you.

    P.S. uh Dave, are you by chance related to the Reds pitcher, Vada Pinsen?

    Read More
    • Replies: @anonymous
    boring
    no creativity
    waste of time
    coarse

    It's a HIT!!
    , @Dave Pinsen
    Sailer actually said on the center-right of Jewish culture, not comedy. My bad.

    That wasn't one of the better scenes of Curbed, which, at its best, is as funny as anything on Seinfeld, and more politically incorrect. The scenes Sailer referred to were funnier.

    https://youtu.be/qYVK_OqyUzk

    Probably no relation to Vada Pinson, unless we go back ~50,000 years.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  186. Wally says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:30 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Anonymous
    Go to hell, Nazi.

    I see I got under your skin.

    That pleases me, immensely.

    There were the ‘Nazis’ with the mythological ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ and there were the ‘Nazis’ without the mythological ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’.

    The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
    see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here:

    http://codoh.com

    No name calling, level playing field debate here:

    http://forum.codoh.com

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  187. AaronB says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:33 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Mike Garrett
    After my first trip to Israel in 1968 where I joined an archaeological excavation, I came back to my university, which had sponsored the program, and politely asked how we could support a state where almost every citizen was a vocal racist? I said that I had seen open claims of racial superiority and inferiority that were far more blatant and extreme than anything I had ever encountered growing up in the South. For decades I published books and talked with groups about Islam, but then I began to read more of Confucius and the Book of Changes, where recommendations for public behaviour are very similar to those of the Western religious tradition. China's wise men said that when the government is in good hands we should feel obligated to work with it and give it our attention and energy, however, when the nation is in the hands of foolish and evil men, the superior man withdraws, hides his worth and waits. Once he sees that corruption rules, the loyal and capable citizen disappears so that he does not contribute to the continuation of the evil time.

    Some years ago I concluded that the USA, who alone has dropped nuclear weapons on civilian cities, is corrupt and misguided beyond redemption in its current form. With a press, financial sector, and government totally controlled by secular Jews, there is no way that this is going to be turned around by an awakening of the voters. The mad Americans can only get worse and run on and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it, for participating in the system now is helping to sustain an evil aggressor. I spent four years with the UN in Afghanistan and in the end came away convinced that we were just playing the roll of the good cop in a very cynical occupation of an innocent country. When I returned I moved to Canada, as far as I could afford to run at the time, and I have found living here to be a considerable relief, not perfect but a huge improvement.

    In the end the situation depends upon the European/American ability to double-think. On the one hand they follow a religious tradition in which the rules were written by literate men in touch with the observations and conclusions drawn by a couple of thousand years of written history. The Exodus from Egypt came at the end of the Late Bronze Age, and the laws of Moses were based on two millennia of literate experience. On the other hand, these European and American democracies believe that truth comes from polling the opinions of everyone living now. Regardless of their literacy or ignorance of history, a majority decision by every adult gives us the best option every time. These two ways of deciding upon the rules that govern society are ludicrously at odds, and nobody ever ever comes to terms in public with this logical insanity at the heart of their government and public life in the West. At the present time the media are giving the world an absolutely stunning display of American violence and sexual depravity, leaving behind a marvellous record of just what happens over time when you let the people choose their own rules.

    In the sixth and seventh century the Mongols living on the steppes began using and modifying a short bow that proved to be very effective in the hands of cavalry. About this time they also began using stirrups, which made fighting on horseback much easier. Within a short time they turned these developments into an empire. They found themselves to be in a position of military superiority and they rode hard to take advantage of their position soon building a massive military and conquering vast areas. A few centuries later in Europe those people living by the sea made sailing technology discoveries that put them on a par with the Mongols. Cannons were first used in China, but the technology eventually reached Europe, and once these people's ships could cross the oceans with the many cannon and armed men, the English, Spanish, Dutch and French began to build their empires on the sea.

    Both the Mongols and the Europeans were peoples with little or no history of literacy when their expansions began. The Europeans received most of what they later thought they knew about science and history when they took home books from their destruction of the far more civilised Moors in Spain. For several centuries now these Europeans have had empires even more expansive and highly populated than those of the Mongols, and they have indeed learned to read. However, these Europeans are nowhere near as well read as the secular Jews who have been allowed once again to take financial and media control over the Europeans and Americans. These secular Jews now control the entirety of these democracies, and they use the religious tradition that they understand but do not believe as a template, a list of sins with which to temp the gentiles. Two classic examples of the secular Jewish contribution to "Western Civilisation" are nuclear weapons and Communism, neither of which would have happened in the last century without them. Most recently they have given us 9 11 and this horrible series of destroyed Muslim countries, neither of which could have happened without them. And, if the secular Jews were not running the media do your really think Americans would have gone this far allowing sexual depravity and feminism?

    There is no way that the voters are going to see this and vote to change it. This era can only end in a crash, when the usury bubble breaks. Did you ever wonder why the word "usury" is never used today? The very idea that there is something wrong with Ponzi schemes has become an anathema.

    Great comment, very illuminating.

    Although Jews rule today because whites have stopped trying. And they’ve stopped trying because science has destroyed the emotional bases of motivation.

    This –

    China’s wise men said that when the government is in good hands we should feel obligated to work with it and give it our attention and energy, however, when the nation is in the hands of foolish and evil men, the superior man withdraws, hides his worth and waits. Once he sees that corruption rules, the loyal and capable citizen disappears so that he does not contribute to the continuation of the evil time.

    Good stuff.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  188. Wally says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:35 am GMT
    @SolontoCroesus


    S2C: all but eradicated their [American Indian] cultures”
     
    Wally: Is that why there are so many brown Indians running around the US?
     
    You're shooting yourself in the foot, Wally; think it through.

    WearsWar posted this comment recently:

    ". . . for 70+ years ALL German children have been subjected to guilt and demonizing narratives by every state institution, media outlet and Jewish organization EVERY single day of their lives.
    This is apparently acceptable systematic state sanctioned abuse of little children generation after generation – as long as they are German.
    The psychological and real-life consequences are dire and “self-evident”, soon Germans will be a vilified ethnic minority in their own homelands. We are witnessing their genocide by stealth and the fulfillment of the evil mantra “Germany Must Perish”. For even an ounce of common-sense and compassion would halt the cruel psychological treatment of little German children for an event they had no hand in. . . https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2018/01/12/the-contradictory-testimony-of-jewish-survivors-other-eyewitnesses-at-auschwitz-birkenau-should-they-be-in-jail-with-monika-schaefer-why-not/#comments
     
    iow, German culture is on a trajectory to be "eradicated" via the systematic brainwashing of Germans and their children.
    Much the same is being carried out against "secondary Americans" (I reject use of the term "whites." I'm not "white." I come from Italian ethnic/cultural/genetic heritage; don't know enough about genetics to know if Italian genes are different from, i.e. Chinese genes, but I know the Italian language, cultural legacy, folk tales, epic, geopolitical experience are different and distinct from, say, Chinese or British or Norwegian language, folk tales, cultural legacy, etc.)

    That is to say, if Germans remain on the trajectory John Wear described, it won't be too many years before they are in the same situation as the "brown Indians" you regard derisively, Wally.

    And so will "secondary Americans" in the USA; after the de-Germanization of Germany is complete, the de-Americanization of USA will ratchet up, until some one of our grandchildren may remark (ignorantly), "Is that why there are so many white ex-Europeans running around the US?"

    I suggest that we "secondary (European) Americans" make common cause with "so many Brown Indians" -- and even with Blacks and Hispanics in USA, and attack the real enemy, the enemy in whose interest it is to set Blacks against whites -- with no benefit to Blacks, they're Charlie Brown and they'll never kick the football --; women against men, heterosexual against non-reproducing.

    Let's be explicit about who that enemy is who thrives on dividing and destroying.
    It's not brown Indians.

    Except that you’re using a strawman argument.

    Better luck next time.

    http://www.codoh.com

    Read More
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    happy to be corrected, but I don't see the straw man.
    Can you point it out?

    I support Germar Rudolf's work and CODOH. I want to see it gain traction. I don't think deriding brown Indians is a good way to win friends and influence people.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  189. Alden says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:38 am GMT
    @Anonymous
    George Costanza has at least waded into activism. It would be hard to imagine him posing with an armed goon like Seinfeld. Julia Louis Dreyfus Benes has taken the indifferent high road so typical of entertainers, plenty of green stuff along with the public support for Hillary Rodham Clinton. Jason Alexander was the star of the show and still is in real life.

    I think you’re right. Almost all the plots were about something George did. Occasionally the plots were about Kramer’s schemes.

    Jerry just observed his friends and few plots were about hits activities.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  190. EliteCommInc. says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:40 am GMT • 100 Words
    @n230099

    "...the Efrat settlement south of Bethlehem, which means it is, appropriately enough, actually built on land stolen from the Palestinians."
     
    What's always so delicious about this kind of stuff is that the Americans that spout it, themselves sit on the blood soaked land they took from the indigenous here.

    People like the dude writing this remind me of a lady I encountered at a mountain roadside pull off on Mt Lemmon in southern AZ overlooking an area recently burned by a large forest fire. Her head slowly shook as a tear slid down her cheek. When I reminded her that in a thousand years you won't even know this had happened her eyes flashed hatred at the suggestion.

    But without a sense of 'geologic' time, she couldn't grasp that her emotions were driven by the desire for things to look pretty for her,...now(me-me-me-me-me). It's the same for the writer here. If he would think back in thousand year increments, the history of the area that has him so befuddled, he would see that the 'world turns' and 'things change'. It's unrealistic to demand that the world 'look pretty' just for you. The time one spends crying over the forest fire will be time one will, as they say...never get back.

    There are several problems with this line

    1. acknowledging one social wrong is not disqualify addressing another.

    2. acknowledging past wrongs should create empathy for the plight of others

    3. merely throwing up one’s hands because my grand father engaged in some wrong as though that prevents me from observing a wrong today of my own or someone else is hardly a way forward to be a healthier dynamic.

    It is certainly possible to acknowledge my own error and proceed to press the correction of another. This is the kind of liberal advance that hamstrings corrective behavior.

    As usual appreciate the information Mr. Giraldi

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  191. Alden says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:48 am GMT
    @Citizen of a Silly Country
    Never underestimate the fact that Jews look like goys (in part because they are genetically extremely similar). Despite the paranoia of many Jews, most goys never think about whether such and such writer, academic, movie star, etc., is Jewish. To them, they're just white, so they just assume that they are on his side.

    This will never be the case with the Chinese. When a Jew walks into the room, the Chinese will instinctually understand that he is not one of them and is not out to help them. Do business with him, yes, trust him, no.

    The Han Chinese have spent thousands of years fighting outside peoples. They won't rollover to some quick-talking Jew (or white goy for that matter).

    China sure rolled over for the Mongols and the Manchu. And the Soviet Union created and gave massive support to Mao and his communist party before, during and after the war.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  192. jacques sheete says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:57 am GMT • 100 Words
    @AaronB

    The question is what to do about it.
     
    Perhaps if we are true to our insights, the answer is "nothing". There are other forces than ours at work in the universe.

    There is a curious dialectical process we can observe in history - weakness becomes strength, and strength weakness.

    Europe became strong through science, which eventually became the source of its modern weakness. Jews turned physical weakness into a source of tremendous strength - even today, a major tactic of Jews is to disarm by feigning meekness and sweetness.

    There seems to be a strange self correcting mechanism at work in the world. Jewish strength will eventually become the source of its own collapse, and the wheel turns.

    Perhaps the task for us who have seen through the magic show of history is to become spectators rather than participants, and to nurture a different way of life among ourselves and any who have the rare gift of second sight that penetrates the illusions of social life.

    And not mere withdrawal, but as guardians of an alternative view, who cautiously make it available to all who are capable of receiving the gift. But to seek to change nothing, and fight no one.

    Let the idiots fight among themselves on the battlefield of stupidity! We know that whoever wins, the new dispensation will be much like the old, having lost our illusions. Any "white regime" that replaced Jews would not be seriously different.

    Only those who are denied power in the current dispensation wish to overturn it - but to those who don't seek power, all dispensation are alike.

    On the eve of the French Revolution, the elites payed no taxes, but only the masses. The Enclosure Act in Britain was one of the most ruinous and heartless acts of robbery.

    We should have no illusions about any white regime that will replace Jews . They will use us as cannon fodder, and happily step on our backs to gain power, then turn around and crush us. Such is the way of the powerful.

    And how can we forget that white elites have always joined with Jews! Are we really so stupid? It will be The same old story.

    The "leaders" of the alt-right are angry because they have no power under the current regime. What can that matter to those who have found happiness elsewhere.

    Fighting elites is self-defeating for the likes of us, because to fight them you have to become like them. Oh, they're defeatable, very defeatable. But you'd need to adopt their ways. And that would defeat the purpose of fighting them for the likes of us That is why only "Jews" among whites are interested in wresting power from Jews. Because for them, it's not self-defeating, as they are the same breed.

    That is why let the chronically unhappy fight the chronically unhappy! Let the miserable fight the miserable! Let each senseless regime follow one upon another.

    We shall be spectators of the idiot battleground, and happy.

    The question is what to do about it.

    Perhaps if we are true to our insights, the answer is “nothing”. There are other forces than ours at work in the universe.

    That’s pretty much my conclusion as well. Certainly the choice will vary for each individual. I like the following (from comment #156 ) a lot.:

    China’s wise men said that when the government is in good hands we should feel obligated to work with it and give it our attention and energy, however, when the nation is in the hands of foolish and evil men, the superior man withdraws, hides his worth and waits. Once he sees that corruption rules, the loyal and capable citizen disappears so that he does not contribute to the continuation of the evil time.

    I like your ways of thinking.

    Read More
    • Replies: @AaronB
    I also highlighted that comment :)

    Lately I am tending more towards a modified quietism, and a laughing indifference. Our problems come from doing too much, and they won't be solved by more "doing".

    Human nature being irredeemable, I want to live orthogonally to society in whatever form it takes, not cultivating the illusion that we can get it "right", if we just do the right thing.

    I am finding that even here caution is wise - goal oriented people can get seriously pissed if you don't take life very seriously.

    I think what's needed is a secret Pythagorean Brotherhood, half in the shadows, half in the light, disguised enough to not evoke the ire of the serious people, but available to those who can understand it.

    Anyways, I'll leave off now - continue the good work.
    , @jack daniels
    Your passivity seems excessive. There are things one can do that do not require adopting any morally repugnant methods. Keeping the faith alive and keeping the public informed seem unobjectionable. To this end, given the new norm of aggressive censorship of conservative opinion, we need to devote ourselves to creating information channels that are censor-proof. We need service providers who are on our side rather than indifferent or out to see that we fail. Simultaneously we need to work for laws to protect people from being fired for their opinions or denied access to social media.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  193. ChuckOrloski says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:03 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Alden
    Was it a St Hubert group? He’s the patron saint of hunting.

    I love conspiracies.

    Alden said to me: “Was it a St Hubert group? He’s the patron saint of hunting.
    I love conspiracies.”

    Yes, Alden. I did not research the order yet, but Saint Hubert sounds correct. Think I read about the weird Scalia death-bed scene in The WSJ.

    I too love “conspiracies” because all countries can have them except ZUS.

    Given S2C is Italian, I figured he might know something about Supreme Justice Antonin Scalia’s passions.

    Thank you.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Alden
    I thought a hotel employee found Scalia

    He never did a thing for Whites when he was in the court so he was as much an enemy of Whites as affirmative action Brennan
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  194. jacques sheete says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:05 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Anon-og
    You sir, need to comment here more often. Thank you for contribution.

    You sir, need to comment here more often. Thank you for contribution.

    Agree, except for that third paragraph although the first sentence of it was fine.

    Some fine person encouraged me to read “The Controversy of Zion” by Douglas Reed, and so far I’ve read 70 pages and every word is a gem. Highly recommended for understanding the monster mobster cult that has us in a death grip about the neck.

    Read it while you still can.

    https://archive.org/details/TheControversyOfZion

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anon-og
    I appreciate it my friend, I have a hard copy of that book!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  195. Carroll Price says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:16 am GMT
    @jacques sheete

    ...on the other hand it keeps alive jewish fear.
     
    Good insight there. It's a perverted "religion" of fear.

    The tribe is held together by fear and evidently, gangster like, it attempts to control everyone else through fear. What else, besides gross ignorance, could explain the servile behavior of masses of dumb goyim and their so called representatives?

    What we're dealing with is a bunch of perverted sadistic crackpots with a nutty Levitical creed of destruction and world domination and they've been at it for 2+millenia so they have most of it figured out.

    Our "liberal" Jewish friends are no doubt conflicted as a result.

    I think this is a key insight from an excellent author.:


    Deuteronomy is above all a complete political programme: the story of the planet, created by Jehovah for this "special people” is to be completed by their triumph and the ruination of all others. The rewards offered to the faithful are exclusively material: slaughter, slaves, women, booty, territory, empire. The only condition laid down for these rewards is observance of "the statutes and judgments”, which primarily command the destruction of others. The only guilt defined lies is non-observance of these laws [of destruction] intolerance is specified as observance; tolerance as non-observance, and therefore as guilt. The punishments prescribed are of this world and of the flesh, not of the spirit. Moral behaviour, if ever demanded, is required only towards co-religionists and "strangers" are excluded from it.

    -Douglas Reed, The Controversy of Zion, (1978). P 15

    https://archive.org/details/TheControversyOfZion

     

    What else, besides gross ignorance, could explain the servile behavior of masses of dumb goyim and their so called representatives?

    Answer: Money – a seemingly endless supply.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete


    What else, besides gross ignorance, could explain the servile behavior of masses of dumb goyim and their so called representatives?
     
    Answer: Money – a seemingly endless supply.
     
    Ha! Ya nailed me on that one! Kudos! ;)
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  196. Alden says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:19 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Cloak And Dagger
    Having spent over 10 years in China, I can tell you that there is no possibility of Israeli inroads into China, except for China playing them to their advantage. They have not forgotten the Opium wars, and in a very homogeneous ethnic country like China, they do not have the ability to blend in as they do in the West. Jewish bankers are never going to be able to dominate Chinese finances, despite having offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

    We have demonized the Chinese for political reasons, but I can tell you that they are much smarter than we are and much more capable of playing the long game. Underestimating the Chinese is a large part of the reason for our current state of affairs. Had we been smarter, we would have allied with China rather than Japan post-WW2, but our paranoia with reds taking over the world caused us to make the wrong choice.

    China is doing what we should have done - making deals with the world instead of engaging country after country militarily. Neocons through history have led us by the nose into corridors of blood.

    We will not be able to save ourselves unless we can roll out guillotines in the streets and fill the baskets with the heads of media, finance, government, and education - and I mean that literally.

    Before doing something about the media and academia the judiciary. The media and academia have a lot of influence.

    But only the judiciary such power that just one judge has the power to overthrow a presidential order, referendums passed by a majority of the people and legislation.

    These are not activist judges.

    They are just judges doing what the founders intended . It’s been this way since Marbury vs Madison 1805 established judicial supremacy over elected presidents.

    Read More
    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Alden says: "These are not activist judges."

    Hi Alden,

    "Activist judges" is a very interesting concept.

    Do you think an activist judge could have challenged the Obama decision to not bring 9/11 "Mastermind" K.S.M. to civilian trial?

    Maybe I should have asked what an non-Activist judge could do in this case?

    Thank you.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  197. renfro says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:20 am GMT • 100 Words
    @CanSpeccy

    Its obvious what you promote….and that you want America and Europe to pay for it.
     
    I'm glad it's obvious. That means I made myself clear. As for America and Europe paying for it, that is necessary because Israel, with a GDP of $318 billion cannot do so. Moreover, the Israel Palestine conflict is a direct result of Anglo-US colonialism in the ME, so why should the US and Europe not pay to resolve the problem. But although Israel cannot foot the entire bill, they should certainly pay what they can while in addition compensating the Palestinians for their land and other non removable assets.

    For Europe and the US to spend a few hundred billion on settling the strife in the ME without further wars is, it seems to me, the deal of a life-time. But you, it seems, will be happy to see more Neocon wars for Israel, which will cost many trillions.

    Iran, it seems, is next on the agenda, which will surely cost several times as much as the Iraq war (estimated cost $2 to 6 trillion), and if China and Russia back Iran as one can expect, it could mean the demise of the West. But still you think that's a risk worth taking to avoid paying peanuts for a broad ME settlement.

    Moreover, the Israel Palestine conflict is a direct result of Anglo-US colonialism in the ME

    ,

    Ah…the hasbara of the Israel defenders….its all the fault of the US and Europe…the Jews didnt do nuthing wrong ….except steal 80% of the Palestine land that wasnt allotted them by the UN.

    But you, it seems, will be happy to see more Neocon wars for Israel, which will cost many trillions

    I am happiest when justice prevails.

    Read More
    • Replies: @CanSpeccy

    I am happiest when justice prevails.
     
    So is any normal person.

    But in international affairs, there is no justice, only outcomes determined through negotiation or war. You apparently prefer a war for "justice," the outcome of which will certainly not be just for most of the millions adversely affected by it, and may be totally unjust for those you seek justice.

    I prefer negotiation for an outcome that is acceptable to, and therefore, just for, the Palestinian people, and affordable for the Western nations who will otherwise bear the cost of war.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  198. Cloak And Dagger says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:21 am GMT
    @Alden
    So that’s why there is such Israeli tourism in India lately. And endless articles about the history of Jews in India.

    So that’s why there is such Israeli tourism in India lately. And endless articles about the history of Jews in India.

    Well, with the Hindu Supremacist, Modi , in power in India, Israelis have found a kindred soul to wage war against muslims.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  199. Art says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:26 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Cloak And Dagger

    China has twenty years before it shuts down (or there is a revolt for freedom).
     
    Art, I disagree.

    The current guy (Xi Jinping) is very well liked and respected in China. He is considered one of the great reformers who is cracking down hard on corruption in the Chinese government. Needless to say, powerful people have hanged (wouldn't it be great if we could do that here?). In terms of foreign policy, his performance as a statesman has far outclassed any of the jokers we have put out there to represent us.

    What makes you think he is cracking down on freedom? What you read in the MSM? Why would you believe that - unless you mean cracking down on the freedom of criminals (and Adelson will soon be in the cross-hairs). Don't judge Chinese culture by western concepts of democracy (Hah!) . The Chinese like and want a strong central government that is authoritarian, because unlike us, the Chinese believe their rulers to be benevolent and looking out for the well-being of the Chinese. They know that their leaders are rich elites, and they are okay with it as long as they prosper as well. This is not Mao's China anymore. We make the same mistake in the Middle East and assume the people there want to be like us. How very arrogant of us!

    What I state here is from personal interaction with the people all over China for over 10 years - not some crap from some jewish MSM with its own diabolical agenda. The genie is out of the bottle. The Chinese people have been freed from the shackles of the past and see the burgeoning middle class that we used to have. They are now the world's factory, and unlike in the past when they copied everything from us, they have a powerful startup industry that is beating us in innovation. The new phones from Xiaomi are outclassing the ones we design (and produce in their country)!

    Something that I see in China that I didn't see 10 years ago is rising national pride. Contrast that with our sinking national pride in this country.

    Don't believe the demonizing crap you read in the MSM about China, Russia, Iran, and I am sure, a host of other countries that we don't like. They are all on a much better trajectory than the one we are on. We need to change, not them.

    The Chinese like and want a strong central government that is authoritarian, because unlike us, the Chinese believe their rulers to be benevolent and looking out for the well-being of the Chinese. They know that their leaders are rich elites, and they are okay with it as long as they prosper as well.

    C&D,

    Big data and AI are advancing very fast in China – the government will control everything that goes on in China. They will not be able to stop. They will become 1984.

    The Chinese are like the Jews — an ancient people who tribally support their leadership. Like the Jews they are angry at the world. Their leaders will use that anger to control them.

    A greedy elite will come to dominate China. That is China’s history – top-down domination is its culture. It’s culture will get in its way of progress.

    That is how I see it.

    Think Peace — Art

    Read More
    • Replies: @Cloak And Dagger

    The Chinese are like the Jews — an ancient people who tribally support their leadership. Like the Jews they are angry at the world. Their leaders will use that anger to control them.
     
    Sorry Art. I don't see the basis for your assertion and it conflicts with my personal experience in China at a very deep level.

    The Chinese are nothing like the jews. They have no appetite for wars outside of their borders. They have no desire to subvert other people's countries for their own gain. They are tribal, but in a good way. Most of their wars have been because others have attacked them and exploited them. They want the betterment of their lot, and they are willing to do it by hard work, not by stabbing others in the back.

    The average Chinese kid in a village in Sichuan gets up early in the morning and helps with their parents' fields before preparing for the day at school by going over their assigned work. They spend the day trying to excel at their studies, and prepare for the national exams that will determine if, and which, university they will be able to apply for. Most would kill for a place in a Beijing 1st tier university like Tsinghua or BeiDa - which would set them up for a higher paying job and a network later in their career. Of all the people that apply, only a few thousand will get in to these places. Preference goes to the Beijing residents, and through a system of Hukou, people are distributed across the various universities across the country so as not to oversaturate any one university. I have met some of these graduates and even hired many of them while I was running a company in Beijing, and they are among the brightest people in the world, without the undeserved hubris and entitled attitude of many of the students in our Ivy league universities that got there with their silver spoons and family connections. They return home from school and help their families. Many of the Chinese have to leave their villages to find jobs in the big cities. They send 75% of their wages back to their families back in the villages. Sometimes, work prevents them from seeing their families for the entire year until they get their New Year's break. Their ties to their families and the responsibility they feel for caring of their elders is similar to what we used to feel before our own family unit was deliberately destroyed.

    I don't know where you imagine the 'anger' that Chinese people feel for the outside world. I have seen envy, coupled with an ambition to attain what we have in the west and our standard of living, but I would hardly consider that anger. They are definitely driven by a desire to succeed and are ambitious to a fault. They have their gold-diggers as we do, but they also have their brilliant engineers and scientists. It is a male-dominated culture, but there is no dearth of women engineers. They even have a few women CEOs just as we do, maybe to a lesser percentage, but if you go to the villages, women own and run farms and shops. I have had a few girlfriends while I was in China, and I have been impressed by most of them. Yes, some of them were with me because I could get them a Green Card, but only because they thought they had more opportunity in the US rather than compete with all the people in China. I certainly don't blame them for that. In any case, it isn't 'anger' that makes them want to come here - it is ambition. You could say the same about Wendi Deng with Murdoch. A lot of jewish men go to China looking for wives - flashing their wealth and that Green Card. A lot of those end in divorce. A very famous scandal was the engagement of Zhang Zi Yi (hidden tiger fame) to Wall St. Israeli billionaire Aviv Nevo who ended up cheating on her.

    I suspect that you have formed a few biases about the Chinese based on what you have read in the press. I am here to tell you from extended personal experience that you couldn't be more wrong. The Chinese could be our allies if we weren't maligning them so much. I can't educate on real China in the few words that I can cobble together for this post. I strongly recommend you visit China - not as a tourist, but as someone who truly wants to understand them. As you can probably surmise from my writings, I have developed a great deal of respect and admiration for the Chinese. It wasn't always so, but there is no substitute for personal experience to change your views.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  200. Cloak And Dagger says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:31 am GMT • 100 Words
    @CanSpeccy

    Its obvious what you promote….and that you want America and Europe to pay for it.
     
    I'm glad it's obvious. That means I made myself clear. As for America and Europe paying for it, that is necessary because Israel, with a GDP of $318 billion cannot do so. Moreover, the Israel Palestine conflict is a direct result of Anglo-US colonialism in the ME, so why should the US and Europe not pay to resolve the problem. But although Israel cannot foot the entire bill, they should certainly pay what they can while in addition compensating the Palestinians for their land and other non removable assets.

    For Europe and the US to spend a few hundred billion on settling the strife in the ME without further wars is, it seems to me, the deal of a life-time. But you, it seems, will be happy to see more Neocon wars for Israel, which will cost many trillions.

    Iran, it seems, is next on the agenda, which will surely cost several times as much as the Iraq war (estimated cost $2 to 6 trillion), and if China and Russia back Iran as one can expect, it could mean the demise of the West. But still you think that's a risk worth taking to avoid paying peanuts for a broad ME settlement.

    Where do you live? I would like to move into your house and slowly take over all the rooms. At some point you should move to another house. Maybe some of your relatives can pay for the move. Its a lot cheaper than all the legal battles to evict me.

    Read More
    • Replies: @CanSpeccy

    I would like to move into your house and slowly take over all the rooms.
     
    You're outa luck, bud. I live in a country where the rule of law prevails. Israel is different, at least for the indigenous people. So what do you want to do about that?

    See the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians continue to the bitter end?

    Start a war of liberation that will cost trillions and will have entirely unpredictable consequences?

    Or negotiate a settlement?

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  201. Alden says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:34 am GMT
    @Anonymous
    While what this rabbi is doing is disturbing and should be illegal, he's not literally tearing off part of the kid's penis with his mouth. The child has already been circumcized. The rabbi is trying to stanch the flow of blood, using wine in his mouth. There's no reason to make this picture worse than it already is.

    Goy Drs circumcize baby boys all the time and manage to disinfect the wound and stop the blood flow without committing sexual assault on the baby.

    Why not just pour some wine in the wound and bandage it? Lots of cultures circumcise boys without committing sexual assault on them.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Hubbard
    Goy Drs circumcize baby boys all the time and manage to disinfect the wound and stop the blood flow without committing sexual assault on the baby.

    Why not just pour some wine in the wound and bandage it? Lots of cultures circumcise boys without committing sexual assault on them.

    Blood has to be drawn for contract with Yahweh. Abram was circumcised before, but when he made a contract with Yahweh, he stone it almost to death to draw the blood. Yahweh got happy and named him Abraham.

    These days, they put a tight rubber band and it just drops off with the rubber band in 10 minutes. No surgery, no hurt, miracle of modern medicine. Cleaner too, no more cheesy stuff.

    Think Peace - Paul!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  202. Art says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:41 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Mike Garrett
    After my first trip to Israel in 1968 where I joined an archaeological excavation, I came back to my university, which had sponsored the program, and politely asked how we could support a state where almost every citizen was a vocal racist? I said that I had seen open claims of racial superiority and inferiority that were far more blatant and extreme than anything I had ever encountered growing up in the South. For decades I published books and talked with groups about Islam, but then I began to read more of Confucius and the Book of Changes, where recommendations for public behaviour are very similar to those of the Western religious tradition. China's wise men said that when the government is in good hands we should feel obligated to work with it and give it our attention and energy, however, when the nation is in the hands of foolish and evil men, the superior man withdraws, hides his worth and waits. Once he sees that corruption rules, the loyal and capable citizen disappears so that he does not contribute to the continuation of the evil time.

    Some years ago I concluded that the USA, who alone has dropped nuclear weapons on civilian cities, is corrupt and misguided beyond redemption in its current form. With a press, financial sector, and government totally controlled by secular Jews, there is no way that this is going to be turned around by an awakening of the voters. The mad Americans can only get worse and run on and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it, for participating in the system now is helping to sustain an evil aggressor. I spent four years with the UN in Afghanistan and in the end came away convinced that we were just playing the roll of the good cop in a very cynical occupation of an innocent country. When I returned I moved to Canada, as far as I could afford to run at the time, and I have found living here to be a considerable relief, not perfect but a huge improvement.

    In the end the situation depends upon the European/American ability to double-think. On the one hand they follow a religious tradition in which the rules were written by literate men in touch with the observations and conclusions drawn by a couple of thousand years of written history. The Exodus from Egypt came at the end of the Late Bronze Age, and the laws of Moses were based on two millennia of literate experience. On the other hand, these European and American democracies believe that truth comes from polling the opinions of everyone living now. Regardless of their literacy or ignorance of history, a majority decision by every adult gives us the best option every time. These two ways of deciding upon the rules that govern society are ludicrously at odds, and nobody ever ever comes to terms in public with this logical insanity at the heart of their government and public life in the West. At the present time the media are giving the world an absolutely stunning display of American violence and sexual depravity, leaving behind a marvellous record of just what happens over time when you let the people choose their own rules.

    In the sixth and seventh century the Mongols living on the steppes began using and modifying a short bow that proved to be very effective in the hands of cavalry. About this time they also began using stirrups, which made fighting on horseback much easier. Within a short time they turned these developments into an empire. They found themselves to be in a position of military superiority and they rode hard to take advantage of their position soon building a massive military and conquering vast areas. A few centuries later in Europe those people living by the sea made sailing technology discoveries that put them on a par with the Mongols. Cannons were first used in China, but the technology eventually reached Europe, and once these people's ships could cross the oceans with the many cannon and armed men, the English, Spanish, Dutch and French began to build their empires on the sea.

    Both the Mongols and the Europeans were peoples with little or no history of literacy when their expansions began. The Europeans received most of what they later thought they knew about science and history when they took home books from their destruction of the far more civilised Moors in Spain. For several centuries now these Europeans have had empires even more expansive and highly populated than those of the Mongols, and they have indeed learned to read. However, these Europeans are nowhere near as well read as the secular Jews who have been allowed once again to take financial and media control over the Europeans and Americans. These secular Jews now control the entirety of these democracies, and they use the religious tradition that they understand but do not believe as a template, a list of sins with which to temp the gentiles. Two classic examples of the secular Jewish contribution to "Western Civilisation" are nuclear weapons and Communism, neither of which would have happened in the last century without them. Most recently they have given us 9 11 and this horrible series of destroyed Muslim countries, neither of which could have happened without them. And, if the secular Jews were not running the media do your really think Americans would have gone this far allowing sexual depravity and feminism?

    There is no way that the voters are going to see this and vote to change it. This era can only end in a crash, when the usury bubble breaks. Did you ever wonder why the word "usury" is never used today? The very idea that there is something wrong with Ponzi schemes has become an anathema.

    Two classic examples of the secular Jewish contribution to “Western Civilisation” are nuclear weapons and Communism, neither of which would have happened in the last century without them.

    Most recently they have given us 9 11 and this horrible series of destroyed Muslim countries, neither of which could have happened without them.

    And, if the secular Jews were not running the media do your really think Americans would have gone this far allowing sexual depravity and feminism?

    Mike Garret,

    Everyone must read your comment.

    Just think – communism, nukes, 9/11, feminism – all Jew inspired – think of all the hurt to humanity.

    Think Peace — Art

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  203. Carroll Price says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:42 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Wally
    They benefit the same way all Jews benefit from The Big Lie.

    Power, prestige, preferrential treatment, Jew Privilege, etc.


    "We can force through any lie. It just has to be big enough so that a normal person says, 'Well that cannot be a lie!'. Then the lie cannot be recognized as such. And the lie has to be repeated continuously. Then it is believed and is powerful because it is the belief in a 'truth.'"

    - from 'Propaganda', by Zionist Jew Edward Bernays
     

    www.codoh.com

    In his book Mein Kampf, Adolph Hitler expressed the well-known propensity for Jews to lie as follows:

    “All this was inspired by the principle – which is quite true in itself – that in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods. It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there must be some other explanation. For the grossly impudent lie always leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying. These people know only too well how to use falsehood for the basest purposes.”

    Read More
    • Replies: @Mulegino1
    And just think how these words have been distorted by many on both the political left and the cuckoisie conservatives to the point where they contend that Hitler (and of course, Goebbels) praised and proposed the "big lie" as a strategy of governance, when the truth is he denounced it in the strongest terms!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  204. ChuckOrloski says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:58 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Alden
    Before doing something about the media and academia the judiciary. The media and academia have a lot of influence.

    But only the judiciary such power that just one judge has the power to overthrow a presidential order, referendums passed by a majority of the people and legislation.

    These are not activist judges.

    They are just judges doing what the founders intended . It’s been this way since Marbury vs Madison 1805 established judicial supremacy over elected presidents.

    Alden says: “These are not activist judges.”

    Hi Alden,

    “Activist judges” is a very interesting concept.

    Do you think an activist judge could have challenged the Obama decision to not bring 9/11 “Mastermind” K.S.M. to civilian trial?

    Maybe I should have asked what an non-Activist judge could do in this case?

    Thank you.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Alden
    What I meant is that the judiciary is supreme over the executive and legislative branches.

    Judges can and do overturn laws made by the legislatures and referendums. They can and do overturn executive orders by presidents, governors mayors and city councils.

    Conservatives often call judges who make anti White decisions that become law activists. But it’s really not activist

    It’s the way the constitution was meant to be interpreted, rule by judges. It became law in 1804 Marbury vs Madison: when the president and the Supreme Court conflict, the Supreme Court rules over the president.

    Only 2 presidents ever defied the court.
    Andrew Jackson during the Indian wars and Lincoln during the civil war

    You don’t think the founders wanted the White trash hillbilly frontiers men and indentured servants who fought the revolution for then to have a say in how the country was ruled do you?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  205. Alden says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:59 am GMT • 100 Words
    @sarz
    Some American Jews had wormed their way into the top ranks of the Chinese communists from the beginning, so they are well set for their usual mischief. But the Jewish central role in the Opium Wars is getting some attention in China.


    http://www.4thmedia.org/2012/11/the-jewish-monopoly-on-opium-still-fuels-chinese-resentment-today/

    Jews will attack China in 2 ways.

    Overt, trade, finance and investments. Why do you think senator Feinstein’s third husband multi billionaire Richard Blum was investing in China within a week of Nixon’s opening to China? Of course the arrangements were made years in advance of Nixon’s trade agreements with China.

    The covert will be another revolutionary leader working with Jewish liberals. It will be Mao and Harold Issacs, Agnes Smedly and Edgar Snow all over again.

    Christian societies usually succumb to Jews because of religion. Non Christian don’t succumb

    It will be interesting.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  206. SolontoCroesus says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:00 am GMT • 100 Words
    @ChuckOrloski
    SolontoCroesus said: "A more powerful and comprehensive commentary would refer to the Jerusalem Conference in July 1979, in which the germ, or the blueprint of Israel’s destructive intent was presented to participants and an audience that included George H W Bush (participant)."

    Hi S2C,

    Iran's Islamic revolution and the Ayatollah Khomeini government took power in February 1979 and Jimmy Carter was POTUS.

    As quoted above, please note how 5-months later, the Jerusalem Conference convened and "an audience that included George H.W. Bush." Hm. Assume no one from the Carter administration showed up at the big-tadoo Jerusalem Conference?

    At any rate, prior to Reagan's victory over Carter, V.P. nominee George H.W. Bush reportedly met with officials of Iran's Islamic government and an agreement was reached to hold the American hostages in captivity until after the election pitting Carter vs. Reagan.

    What deceptive m-fuckers!

    It seems to me that the secret Zionist goal was twofold.

    1. Junk (peace idealist) Jimmy Carter and place Six-Gun Reagan in executive power.

    2. Allow the Iranian Shia revolution to fester and set stage for long & bloody war with
    Sunni Arabs.

    If my memory serves correct, getting G.H.W. Bush as his V.P. was an offer Reagan could not but accept.

    The "blueprint" and the carrier-Bush "germ."

    Good night and thanks for another enlightened comment, S2C.

    Post-scriptum: I suggest that "iffen's" epic search for a patriarchal Father-figure was over when he met Maven Sam Shama here at The Unz Review.

    Brilliant connection of dots, Chuck, thank you muchos gratias.

    I’ve seen a (shh — conspiracy theory) that G H W Bush selected Khomeini and was instrumental in getting him to Tehran.
    Memory is foggy and I’m too lazy to look it up — hadn’t the Iranians seated someone else to replace the Shah, but he was displaced by Khomeini?

    re:

    “Post-scriptum: I suggest that “iffen’s” epic search for a patriarchal Father-figure was over when he met Maven Sam Shama here at The Unz Review.”

    Little Orphan iffen.

    Read More
    • Replies: @iffen
    Little Orphan iffen.

    Shane: I gotta be going on.
    Joey: Why, Shane?
    Shane: A man has to be what he is, Joey. Can't break the mould. I tried it and it didn't work for me.
    Joey: We want you, Shane.

    [Shane rides off]
    Joey: Shane. Shane! Come back! Bye, Shane.
     
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  207. DaveE says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:09 am GMT • 200 Words

    This piece and the accompanying comments BEG the basic question, which no-one has asked lately.

    Can a person (or other creature) who believes himself to be “chosen” and therefore superior and/or entitled to endless privileges, be a GOOD person?

    I mean this to apply to Christians and some Muslims, who have substituted “Christian” chosen-ness taught by Paul for the old-fashioned Jewish variety of self-worship and proclaimed superiority. Only significant difference is that Jews claim to be a race, also, in keeping with their filthy Torah..

    My answer is simple: NO EFFING WAY.

    Good people don’t practice vile, arrogant ideologies as a lifestyle. Or ever, for that matter.

    “Good Jew is a self-negating concept; a “good Jew” is an ex-Jew. A “good Christian” is a Paul-hating Christian.

    I don’t know enough about Islam to say who the good ones are, but I have tremendous sympathy for them, in general. They’ve been f%$*ed hard by Jews and “Paulians”.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Art
    Can a person (or other creature) who believes himself to be “chosen” and therefore superior and/or entitled to endless privileges, be a GOOD person?

    DaveE,


    Taking unearned “privileges" is an unfairness.

    It is a principal of human nature to hate those whom we have injured." -- Gaius Cornelius Tacitus

    If you routinely abuse someone you must hate them. You need “to hate” in order to justify your actions.

    Witness the overarching hate in Israel for the Palestinians.

    Think Peace --- Art

    p.s. Israeli schools teach their grade school children to hate Palestinians.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  208. anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:09 am GMT
    @ChuckOrloski
    "Phill seems to assume that because Seinfeld is a Jew from New York he’s a hardcore liberal, but there’s little evidence of that. On the contrary, as Steve Sailer has pointed out, Seinfeld and Larry David are on the center-right of Jewish comedy."

    Hi Phil Giraldi,

    Since Dave Pinsen hauled out the topic of Seinfeld co-creator Larry David and his being "center-right" of the skanky Jewish "comedy scene," I thought I'd link a You Tube video example of Larry David's foul genius for you.

    https://youtu.be/pMGZEnnLi3U

    P.S. uh Dave, are you by chance related to the Reds pitcher, Vada Pinsen?

    boring
    no creativity
    waste of time
    coarse

    It’s a HIT!!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  209. SolontoCroesus says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:15 am GMT
    @Wally
    Except that you're using a strawman argument.

    Better luck next time.

    www.codoh.com

    happy to be corrected, but I don’t see the straw man.
    Can you point it out?

    I support Germar Rudolf’s work and CODOH. I want to see it gain traction. I don’t think deriding brown Indians is a good way to win friends and influence people.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wally
    Great, glad to hear that. Do visit CODOH and actually show your support.

    Please re-read your post. You are arguing about things I never said.

    Fighting back is not "deriding".

    Regards.

    www.codoh.com

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  210. Z-man says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:16 am GMT
    @Alden
    Seinfeild didn’t catch on till it was moved to follow the most popular show at the time, Cheers. It still took a long time to get enough viewers to justify keeping it.

    It’s amazing the number of TV shows that are pulled after 2 months.

    I wonder why they kept it on. No need to answer, that’s a rhetorical question. (Grin)

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  211. AaronB says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:18 am GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete


    The question is what to do about it.
     
    Perhaps if we are true to our insights, the answer is “nothing”. There are other forces than ours at work in the universe.
     
    That's pretty much my conclusion as well. Certainly the choice will vary for each individual. I like the following (from comment #156 ) a lot.:

    China’s wise men said that when the government is in good hands we should feel obligated to work with it and give it our attention and energy, however, when the nation is in the hands of foolish and evil men, the superior man withdraws, hides his worth and waits. Once he sees that corruption rules, the loyal and capable citizen disappears so that he does not contribute to the continuation of the evil time.

     

    I like your ways of thinking.

    I also highlighted that comment :)

    Lately I am tending more towards a modified quietism, and a laughing indifference. Our problems come from doing too much, and they won’t be solved by more “doing”.

    Human nature being irredeemable, I want to live orthogonally to society in whatever form it takes, not cultivating the illusion that we can get it “right”, if we just do the right thing.

    I am finding that even here caution is wise – goal oriented people can get seriously pissed if you don’t take life very seriously.

    I think what’s needed is a secret Pythagorean Brotherhood, half in the shadows, half in the light, disguised enough to not evoke the ire of the serious people, but available to those who can understand it.

    Anyways, I’ll leave off now – continue the good work.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete
    OMG!

    Lately I am tending more towards a modified quietism, and a laughing indifference. Our problems come from doing too much, and they won’t be solved by more “doing”.
     
    I've recently changed from a laughing indifference to a mocking one and I'm also planting popcorn and stocking up on the stuff. The antics and the hysteria certainly can be amusing.

    Human nature being irredeemable, I want to live orthogonally to society in whatever form it takes, not cultivating the illusion that we can get it “right”, if we just do the right thing.
     

     Amen! Even if we did get it "right," it would last about a millionth of a femtosecond, if that!
    , @Alden
    Did you use a lot of LSD and magic mushrooms when you were younger?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  212. Carroll Price says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:24 am GMT
    @OilcanFloyd
    Who will host them after what they have done to the U.S.?

    Due to it’s physical size rivaling that of the US prior to the addition of the southwestern states stolen from Mexico, plus the immense natural resources ripe for exploitation, Brazil strikes me as an inviting target.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  213. renfro says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:28 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Mike Garrett
    After my first trip to Israel in 1968 where I joined an archaeological excavation, I came back to my university, which had sponsored the program, and politely asked how we could support a state where almost every citizen was a vocal racist? I said that I had seen open claims of racial superiority and inferiority that were far more blatant and extreme than anything I had ever encountered growing up in the South. For decades I published books and talked with groups about Islam, but then I began to read more of Confucius and the Book of Changes, where recommendations for public behaviour are very similar to those of the Western religious tradition. China's wise men said that when the government is in good hands we should feel obligated to work with it and give it our attention and energy, however, when the nation is in the hands of foolish and evil men, the superior man withdraws, hides his worth and waits. Once he sees that corruption rules, the loyal and capable citizen disappears so that he does not contribute to the continuation of the evil time.

    Some years ago I concluded that the USA, who alone has dropped nuclear weapons on civilian cities, is corrupt and misguided beyond redemption in its current form. With a press, financial sector, and government totally controlled by secular Jews, there is no way that this is going to be turned around by an awakening of the voters. The mad Americans can only get worse and run on and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it, for participating in the system now is helping to sustain an evil aggressor. I spent four years with the UN in Afghanistan and in the end came away convinced that we were just playing the roll of the good cop in a very cynical occupation of an innocent country. When I returned I moved to Canada, as far as I could afford to run at the time, and I have found living here to be a considerable relief, not perfect but a huge improvement.

    In the end the situation depends upon the European/American ability to double-think. On the one hand they follow a religious tradition in which the rules were written by literate men in touch with the observations and conclusions drawn by a couple of thousand years of written history. The Exodus from Egypt came at the end of the Late Bronze Age, and the laws of Moses were based on two millennia of literate experience. On the other hand, these European and American democracies believe that truth comes from polling the opinions of everyone living now. Regardless of their literacy or ignorance of history, a majority decision by every adult gives us the best option every time. These two ways of deciding upon the rules that govern society are ludicrously at odds, and nobody ever ever comes to terms in public with this logical insanity at the heart of their government and public life in the West. At the present time the media are giving the world an absolutely stunning display of American violence and sexual depravity, leaving behind a marvellous record of just what happens over time when you let the people choose their own rules.

    In the sixth and seventh century the Mongols living on the steppes began using and modifying a short bow that proved to be very effective in the hands of cavalry. About this time they also began using stirrups, which made fighting on horseback much easier. Within a short time they turned these developments into an empire. They found themselves to be in a position of military superiority and they rode hard to take advantage of their position soon building a massive military and conquering vast areas. A few centuries later in Europe those people living by the sea made sailing technology discoveries that put them on a par with the Mongols. Cannons were first used in China, but the technology eventually reached Europe, and once these people's ships could cross the oceans with the many cannon and armed men, the English, Spanish, Dutch and French began to build their empires on the sea.

    Both the Mongols and the Europeans were peoples with little or no history of literacy when their expansions began. The Europeans received most of what they later thought they knew about science and history when they took home books from their destruction of the far more civilised Moors in Spain. For several centuries now these Europeans have had empires even more expansive and highly populated than those of the Mongols, and they have indeed learned to read. However, these Europeans are nowhere near as well read as the secular Jews who have been allowed once again to take financial and media control over the Europeans and Americans. These secular Jews now control the entirety of these democracies, and they use the religious tradition that they understand but do not believe as a template, a list of sins with which to temp the gentiles. Two classic examples of the secular Jewish contribution to "Western Civilisation" are nuclear weapons and Communism, neither of which would have happened in the last century without them. Most recently they have given us 9 11 and this horrible series of destroyed Muslim countries, neither of which could have happened without them. And, if the secular Jews were not running the media do your really think Americans would have gone this far allowing sexual depravity and feminism?

    There is no way that the voters are going to see this and vote to change it. This era can only end in a crash, when the usury bubble breaks. Did you ever wonder why the word "usury" is never used today? The very idea that there is something wrong with Ponzi schemes has become an anathema.

    …..and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it,

    You are likely right.
    I wonder how many people will run when the crash occurs?….will the late economic immigrants run to another county?…will most Jews run or some stick around to try and profit in the chaos?
    I think we Southerners and the fly over states will survive a melt down best, as we have the land and means to at least feed ourselves and our communities.

    A great crash could be a great cleansing of the country.

    Read More
    • Replies: @polskijoe
    I have a feeling if anything major happens,
    the elites will be flying away on the most expensive planes to other countries,
    or hiding in bunkers.

    I have mixed feelings on that "cleansing" part, but definetly the US needs a major major change
    or the people in power will win.

    I hope those Adelsons, Soros, Rockefeller, Dimons, Clintons, Bushes, dont escape.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  214. Carroll Price says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:42 am GMT
    @JohnnyD
    I agree. I just think Mr. Giraldi should have given them a nod, especially when a lot of his sources come from Mondoweiss. But he's definitely right about the duplicity of "liberal Zionists."

    Being a decent human being is the expected norm. No one’s owed a nod of appreciation for being anything other than a decent human being.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  215. Cloak And Dagger says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:48 am GMT • 800 Words
    @Art
    The Chinese like and want a strong central government that is authoritarian, because unlike us, the Chinese believe their rulers to be benevolent and looking out for the well-being of the Chinese. They know that their leaders are rich elites, and they are okay with it as long as they prosper as well.

    C&D,

    Big data and AI are advancing very fast in China – the government will control everything that goes on in China. They will not be able to stop. They will become 1984.

    The Chinese are like the Jews --- an ancient people who tribally support their leadership. Like the Jews they are angry at the world. Their leaders will use that anger to control them.

    A greedy elite will come to dominate China. That is China’s history – top-down domination is its culture. It’s culture will get in its way of progress.

    That is how I see it.

    Think Peace --- Art

    The Chinese are like the Jews — an ancient people who tribally support their leadership. Like the Jews they are angry at the world. Their leaders will use that anger to control them.

    Sorry Art. I don’t see the basis for your assertion and it conflicts with my personal experience in China at a very deep level.

    The Chinese are nothing like the jews. They have no appetite for wars outside of their borders. They have no desire to subvert other people’s countries for their own gain. They are tribal, but in a good way. Most of their wars have been because others have attacked them and exploited them. They want the betterment of their lot, and they are willing to do it by hard work, not by stabbing others in the back.

    The average Chinese kid in a village in Sichuan gets up early in the morning and helps with their parents’ fields before preparing for the day at school by going over their assigned work. They spend the day trying to excel at their studies, and prepare for the national exams that will determine if, and which, university they will be able to apply for. Most would kill for a place in a Beijing 1st tier university like Tsinghua or BeiDa – which would set them up for a higher paying job and a network later in their career. Of all the people that apply, only a few thousand will get in to these places. Preference goes to the Beijing residents, and through a system of Hukou, people are distributed across the various universities across the country so as not to oversaturate any one university. I have met some of these graduates and even hired many of them while I was running a company in Beijing, and they are among the brightest people in the world, without the undeserved hubris and entitled attitude of many of the students in our Ivy league universities that got there with their silver spoons and family connections. They return home from school and help their families. Many of the Chinese have to leave their villages to find jobs in the big cities. They send 75% of their wages back to their families back in the villages. Sometimes, work prevents them from seeing their families for the entire year until they get their New Year’s break. Their ties to their families and the responsibility they feel for caring of their elders is similar to what we used to feel before our own family unit was deliberately destroyed.

    I don’t know where you imagine the ‘anger’ that Chinese people feel for the outside world. I have seen envy, coupled with an ambition to attain what we have in the west and our standard of living, but I would hardly consider that anger. They are definitely driven by a desire to succeed and are ambitious to a fault. They have their gold-diggers as we do, but they also have their brilliant engineers and scientists. It is a male-dominated culture, but there is no dearth of women engineers. They even have a few women CEOs just as we do, maybe to a lesser percentage, but if you go to the villages, women own and run farms and shops. I have had a few girlfriends while I was in China, and I have been impressed by most of them. Yes, some of them were with me because I could get them a Green Card, but only because they thought they had more opportunity in the US rather than compete with all the people in China. I certainly don’t blame them for that. In any case, it isn’t ‘anger’ that makes them want to come here – it is ambition. You could say the same about Wendi Deng with Murdoch. A lot of jewish men go to China looking for wives – flashing their wealth and that Green Card. A lot of those end in divorce. A very famous scandal was the engagement of Zhang Zi Yi (hidden tiger fame) to Wall St. Israeli billionaire Aviv Nevo who ended up cheating on her.

    I suspect that you have formed a few biases about the Chinese based on what you have read in the press. I am here to tell you from extended personal experience that you couldn’t be more wrong. The Chinese could be our allies if we weren’t maligning them so much. I can’t educate on real China in the few words that I can cobble together for this post. I strongly recommend you visit China – not as a tourist, but as someone who truly wants to understand them. As you can probably surmise from my writings, I have developed a great deal of respect and admiration for the Chinese. It wasn’t always so, but there is no substitute for personal experience to change your views.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Da Wei
    Cloak And Dagger, this is really a fine post and I see it after responding to a comment on down the line, to which you also responded. I agree with what you have said about China, and that you have to be in it to get a feel for it. Chinese covet, as you say, and they work desperately hard to achieve, but anger is foreign to the Chinese. It is unproductive, wasted energy. Better to get up and get going than to fume and pout. I also agree with what you have said about Chinese women. Sure, it may be a male dominated business community, but you don't mess with a Chinese woman's macho. Chinese women have a quiet reserve of strength and they know their domain. You seem to have ties with Sichuan, as do I, so you will know that the Chinese woman's strength is not always quiet. Good to read your comments.
    , @Art
    I am here to tell you from extended personal experience that you couldn’t be more wrong. The Chinese could be our allies if we weren’t maligning them so much.

    C&D --- have heard like comments from others - I would love to be wrong – Peace --- Art
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  216. P. A. says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:56 am GMT

    And then there are the venal bootlicking politicians who wallow in Israel-love for tribal reasons, my favorites being Senators Chuck Schumer and Ben Cardin.

    He’s also my favourite:

    Read More
    • Replies: @Alden
    Chelsea Manning the trans soldier is running against Cardin for the senate.

    What’s a liberal Jew to do? Vote for an Israel first Jew or the Jews newest powerful grievance group, a trans sexual convicted traitor just out of prison.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  217. Mike Garrett says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:56 am GMT • 300 Words

    Once we admit what is going on and the extent of Zionist control, we also have to admit that history has provided ample precedents that suggest this will not end well. Humans are not moving off to control all of the universe with Jews at the controls as happens every time Hollywood projects our future. No the US economy and military dominance will come to an end, and most likely this will be somewhat abrupt. Since this is the case we must also begin to think not so much how to deal with the Jews who run America. That problem will take care of itself. What needs to be far better done this time around is the saving of hundreds of thousands of religious Jews and innocent people from secular parents? Those of us who sit and wait for this fall might well use some of the time to figure out how we might head off yet another backlash by the general public against all of this small minority. By the time middle America gets angry all the high flyers who took them down will have flown to Asia; all the Jews I traveled with in my youth live there already.

    The vast majority of of the Jews who will be available for arrest and camps will be nearly as innocent as the Moravians, but they are going to be easy to find, for they primarily live in urban areas. There are, however, small Jewish communities in towns all across the US, and it might be a timely precaution to have groups from the larger churches meet with the Jews to quietly and discretely plan how they might really move and disperse into more rural parts of the country large numbers of urban Jews should the need arise.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Alden
    Words fail
    , @Alden
    If the churches did make plans to save the Jews from whatever would the Jews allow the churches to have nativity scenes at Christmas?
    , @Cloak And Dagger

    There are, however, small Jewish communities in towns all across the US, and it might be a timely precaution to have groups from the larger churches meet with the Jews to quietly and discretely plan how they might really move and disperse into more rural parts of the country large numbers of urban Jews should the need arise.
     
    Dispersion is the only solution - they have to assimilate and blend into the general populace, rather than stand out with their communities maintaining an isolationist and exclusionary lifestyle like some of the Hassidic towns springing up in the East Coast. The more American they are, the safer they are. If you can't become part of the melting pot, extinction is likely.

    And stop supporting Israel instead of the country you have chosen to be your home.
    If you can't do that, leave now, because the storm is coming.

    , @anonymous
    Sorry Man.
    Saving Jews is not high on my To Do list.

    Your first comment was good --
    Not this one.

    Maybe AIPAC can cancel its next circus. or transfer money used to kill Palestinians to a Save Religious Jews fund.
    , @Alden
    You don’t know many Jews do you?
    , @renfro

    Since this is the case we must also begin to think not so much how to deal with the Jews who run America. That problem will take care of itself. What needs to be far better done this time around is the saving of hundreds of thousands of religious Jews and innocent people from secular parents? Those of us who sit and wait for this fall might well use some of the time to figure out how we might head off yet another backlash by the general public against all of this small minority. By the time middle America gets angry all the high flyers who took them down will have flown to Asia;
     
    That wont work.....it will perpetuate the same old Jewish problem long term.
    If you understand real Jewish history and the mentality of the tribe you will understand what I mean by that.

    If you want to 'save' the Jews and effect any long term change they have to be stripped of their special case protected status.

    America and the Jews ...and Israel and the world....are where they are exactly because we have allowed the Jews to be 'entitled' to special consideration in all things..to be more than 'equal' to others, to be 'above' others.

    Painful as it may be for the Jews to lose their superior status ---- its the only way to end the Jews vr the world problem.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  218. Carroll Price says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:04 am GMT
    @Mike Garrett
    After my first trip to Israel in 1968 where I joined an archaeological excavation, I came back to my university, which had sponsored the program, and politely asked how we could support a state where almost every citizen was a vocal racist? I said that I had seen open claims of racial superiority and inferiority that were far more blatant and extreme than anything I had ever encountered growing up in the South. For decades I published books and talked with groups about Islam, but then I began to read more of Confucius and the Book of Changes, where recommendations for public behaviour are very similar to those of the Western religious tradition. China's wise men said that when the government is in good hands we should feel obligated to work with it and give it our attention and energy, however, when the nation is in the hands of foolish and evil men, the superior man withdraws, hides his worth and waits. Once he sees that corruption rules, the loyal and capable citizen disappears so that he does not contribute to the continuation of the evil time.

    Some years ago I concluded that the USA, who alone has dropped nuclear weapons on civilian cities, is corrupt and misguided beyond redemption in its current form. With a press, financial sector, and government totally controlled by secular Jews, there is no way that this is going to be turned around by an awakening of the voters. The mad Americans can only get worse and run on and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it, for participating in the system now is helping to sustain an evil aggressor. I spent four years with the UN in Afghanistan and in the end came away convinced that we were just playing the roll of the good cop in a very cynical occupation of an innocent country. When I returned I moved to Canada, as far as I could afford to run at the time, and I have found living here to be a considerable relief, not perfect but a huge improvement.

    In the end the situation depends upon the European/American ability to double-think. On the one hand they follow a religious tradition in which the rules were written by literate men in touch with the observations and conclusions drawn by a couple of thousand years of written history. The Exodus from Egypt came at the end of the Late Bronze Age, and the laws of Moses were based on two millennia of literate experience. On the other hand, these European and American democracies believe that truth comes from polling the opinions of everyone living now. Regardless of their literacy or ignorance of history, a majority decision by every adult gives us the best option every time. These two ways of deciding upon the rules that govern society are ludicrously at odds, and nobody ever ever comes to terms in public with this logical insanity at the heart of their government and public life in the West. At the present time the media are giving the world an absolutely stunning display of American violence and sexual depravity, leaving behind a marvellous record of just what happens over time when you let the people choose their own rules.

    In the sixth and seventh century the Mongols living on the steppes began using and modifying a short bow that proved to be very effective in the hands of cavalry. About this time they also began using stirrups, which made fighting on horseback much easier. Within a short time they turned these developments into an empire. They found themselves to be in a position of military superiority and they rode hard to take advantage of their position soon building a massive military and conquering vast areas. A few centuries later in Europe those people living by the sea made sailing technology discoveries that put them on a par with the Mongols. Cannons were first used in China, but the technology eventually reached Europe, and once these people's ships could cross the oceans with the many cannon and armed men, the English, Spanish, Dutch and French began to build their empires on the sea.

    Both the Mongols and the Europeans were peoples with little or no history of literacy when their expansions began. The Europeans received most of what they later thought they knew about science and history when they took home books from their destruction of the far more civilised Moors in Spain. For several centuries now these Europeans have had empires even more expansive and highly populated than those of the Mongols, and they have indeed learned to read. However, these Europeans are nowhere near as well read as the secular Jews who have been allowed once again to take financial and media control over the Europeans and Americans. These secular Jews now control the entirety of these democracies, and they use the religious tradition that they understand but do not believe as a template, a list of sins with which to temp the gentiles. Two classic examples of the secular Jewish contribution to "Western Civilisation" are nuclear weapons and Communism, neither of which would have happened in the last century without them. Most recently they have given us 9 11 and this horrible series of destroyed Muslim countries, neither of which could have happened without them. And, if the secular Jews were not running the media do your really think Americans would have gone this far allowing sexual depravity and feminism?

    There is no way that the voters are going to see this and vote to change it. This era can only end in a crash, when the usury bubble breaks. Did you ever wonder why the word "usury" is never used today? The very idea that there is something wrong with Ponzi schemes has become an anathema.

    Thanks for a truly great comment. I hope to see you on Unz more often.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  219. jacques sheete says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:10 am GMT
    @Carroll Price

    What else, besides gross ignorance, could explain the servile behavior of masses of dumb goyim and their so called representatives?
     
    Answer: Money - a seemingly endless supply.

    What else, besides gross ignorance, could explain the servile behavior of masses of dumb goyim and their so called representatives?

    Answer: Money – a seemingly endless supply.

    Ha! Ya nailed me on that one! Kudos! ;)

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  220. Alden says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:25 am GMT
    @Mike Garrett
    Once we admit what is going on and the extent of Zionist control, we also have to admit that history has provided ample precedents that suggest this will not end well. Humans are not moving off to control all of the universe with Jews at the controls as happens every time Hollywood projects our future. No the US economy and military dominance will come to an end, and most likely this will be somewhat abrupt. Since this is the case we must also begin to think not so much how to deal with the Jews who run America. That problem will take care of itself. What needs to be far better done this time around is the saving of hundreds of thousands of religious Jews and innocent people from secular parents? Those of us who sit and wait for this fall might well use some of the time to figure out how we might head off yet another backlash by the general public against all of this small minority. By the time middle America gets angry all the high flyers who took them down will have flown to Asia; all the Jews I traveled with in my youth live there already.

    The vast majority of of the Jews who will be available for arrest and camps will be nearly as innocent as the Moravians, but they are going to be easy to find, for they primarily live in urban areas. There are, however, small Jewish communities in towns all across the US, and it might be a timely precaution to have groups from the larger churches meet with the Jews to quietly and discretely plan how they might really move and disperse into more rural parts of the country large numbers of urban Jews should the need arise.

    Words fail

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  221. jack daniels says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:25 am GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete


    The question is what to do about it.
     
    Perhaps if we are true to our insights, the answer is “nothing”. There are other forces than ours at work in the universe.
     
    That's pretty much my conclusion as well. Certainly the choice will vary for each individual. I like the following (from comment #156 ) a lot.:

    China’s wise men said that when the government is in good hands we should feel obligated to work with it and give it our attention and energy, however, when the nation is in the hands of foolish and evil men, the superior man withdraws, hides his worth and waits. Once he sees that corruption rules, the loyal and capable citizen disappears so that he does not contribute to the continuation of the evil time.

     

    I like your ways of thinking.

    Your passivity seems excessive. There are things one can do that do not require adopting any morally repugnant methods. Keeping the faith alive and keeping the public informed seem unobjectionable. To this end, given the new norm of aggressive censorship of conservative opinion, we need to devote ourselves to creating information channels that are censor-proof. We need service providers who are on our side rather than indifferent or out to see that we fail. Simultaneously we need to work for laws to protect people from being fired for their opinions or denied access to social media.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    Your passivity seems excessive.
     
    Only one who doesn't know JS would feel confident in saying so!

    Other than that I agree with you except for advocating more laws. The more we "protect" people, the more we shield them from hard facts. People must not be shielded from reality.

    We dumb goyim have been shielded for too long and have been easy pickins during that time. I think a good dose of reality (i.e., a kick in the shorts) will eventually work wonders.

    These things have an ebb and flow, I think.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  222. jacques sheete says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:25 am GMT • 100 Words
    @AaronB
    I also highlighted that comment :)

    Lately I am tending more towards a modified quietism, and a laughing indifference. Our problems come from doing too much, and they won't be solved by more "doing".

    Human nature being irredeemable, I want to live orthogonally to society in whatever form it takes, not cultivating the illusion that we can get it "right", if we just do the right thing.

    I am finding that even here caution is wise - goal oriented people can get seriously pissed if you don't take life very seriously.

    I think what's needed is a secret Pythagorean Brotherhood, half in the shadows, half in the light, disguised enough to not evoke the ire of the serious people, but available to those who can understand it.

    Anyways, I'll leave off now - continue the good work.

    OMG!

    Lately I am tending more towards a modified quietism, and a laughing indifference. Our problems come from doing too much, and they won’t be solved by more “doing”.

    I’ve recently changed from a laughing indifference to a mocking one and I’m also planting popcorn and stocking up on the stuff. The antics and the hysteria certainly can be amusing.

    Human nature being irredeemable, I want to live orthogonally to society in whatever form it takes, not cultivating the illusion that we can get it “right”, if we just do the right thing.

    Amen! Even if we did get it “right,” it would last about a millionth of a femtosecond, if that!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  223. Carroll Price says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:26 am GMT • 100 Words
    @AaronB
    Yes, yes, and yes :)

    Extremely well said. The psychology of elitism is one of the most significant factors in human history and a correct understanding of it is one of the most illuminating studies one can make.

    I've noticed that strain in your comments and am deeply appreciative of it.

    Having known many wealthy and successful men, I've been shocked by their mediocrity. People simply cannot grasp the nonentities that are our elites. Once you see it, the social world can never seem the same again.

    Didn't someone famous say the world is ruled by very different people than youd expect?

    A good book on this btw is Morris Berman - Wandering God.

    In the end I suspect society cannot be reformed on any large scale and there are no solutions - emotionally deformed and crippled men will continue to be produced one way or another, and the whole ridiculous juggernaut will be perpetually set in motion.

    Solutions can only be individual, or if communal, existing on the margins and cracks of society and history, in the interstices of time, in lulls, and the like .

    All large scale hopes have died within me, and I am liberated from false dreams.

    But it is hugely important that this "underground" tradition of happiness be preserved in the world even if it can only ever be marginal, as all good things are rare.

    Keep up the good work.

    Having known many wealthy and successful men, I’ve been shocked by their mediocrity. People simply cannot grasp the nonentities that are our elites. Once you see it, the social world can never seem the same again.

    Has a better example of the above ever lived than Donald Trump? An immensely wealthy man with no education and void of human instincts that would raise him above the level of a beggar on the street. I would be shocked to learn he ever read a book his entire life.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Cloak And Dagger

    I would be shocked to learn he ever read a book his entire life.
     
    He read "The Art of the Deal". I think.
    , @Alden
    He did graduate from high school and a prestige college so he must have read some books.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  224. CanSpeccy says: • Website
    January 17, 2018 at 3:30 am GMT • 100 Words
    @renfro

    Moreover, the Israel Palestine conflict is a direct result of Anglo-US colonialism in the ME
     
    ,

    Ah...the hasbara of the Israel defenders....its all the fault of the US and Europe...the Jews didnt do nuthing wrong ....except steal 80% of the Palestine land that wasnt allotted them by the UN.

    But you, it seems, will be happy to see more Neocon wars for Israel, which will cost many trillions
     
    I am happiest when justice prevails.

    I am happiest when justice prevails.

    So is any normal person.

    But in international affairs, there is no justice, only outcomes determined through negotiation or war. You apparently prefer a war for “justice,” the outcome of which will certainly not be just for most of the millions adversely affected by it, and may be totally unjust for those you seek justice.

    I prefer negotiation for an outcome that is acceptable to, and therefore, just for, the Palestinian people, and affordable for the Western nations who will otherwise bear the cost of war.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  225. Alden says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:32 am GMT
    @ChuckOrloski
    Alden said to me: "Was it a St Hubert group? He’s the patron saint of hunting.
    I love conspiracies."

    Yes, Alden. I did not research the order yet, but Saint Hubert sounds correct. Think I read about the weird Scalia death-bed scene in The WSJ.

    I too love "conspiracies" because all countries can have them except ZUS.

    Given S2C is Italian, I figured he might know something about Supreme Justice Antonin Scalia's passions.

    Thank you.

    I thought a hotel employee found Scalia

    He never did a thing for Whites when he was in the court so he was as much an enemy of Whites as affirmative action Brennan

    Read More
    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Hi Alden,

    "Catholics4Life" reported Scalia to have died at a ranch owned by Admiral Poindexter of late-Reagan era infamy. Members of the St. Hubertus order are reported as being present at his death bed, and some people saw ritualistic occult activity at play.

    So you know, Alden, Justice Scalia was a Pro Life advocate and he's subsequently considered a hero among conservative-Catholics of all "colors."

    Lionizing a Judge, or anyone of a particular profession, for their taking a staunch stand in favor of protection of human life in-the-womb is in the gospel-Beatitude perspective, "blessed," noble.

    But what did Justice Antonin Scalia do to facilitate unjust plans of selfish Globalists who subcontracted ZUS legislators & Executives to do the oligarch (1%) dirty work in opposition to our planet's living remainder?

    Thanks, Alden.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  226. CanSpeccy says: • Website
    January 17, 2018 at 3:35 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Cloak And Dagger
    Where do you live? I would like to move into your house and slowly take over all the rooms. At some point you should move to another house. Maybe some of your relatives can pay for the move. Its a lot cheaper than all the legal battles to evict me.

    I would like to move into your house and slowly take over all the rooms.

    You’re outa luck, bud. I live in a country where the rule of law prevails. Israel is different, at least for the indigenous people. So what do you want to do about that?

    See the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians continue to the bitter end?

    Start a war of liberation that will cost trillions and will have entirely unpredictable consequences?

    Or negotiate a settlement?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  227. Cloak And Dagger says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:36 am GMT
    @Carroll Price


    Having known many wealthy and successful men, I’ve been shocked by their mediocrity. People simply cannot grasp the nonentities that are our elites. Once you see it, the social world can never seem the same again.
     

     
    Has a better example of the above ever lived than Donald Trump? An immensely wealthy man with no education and void of human instincts that would raise him above the level of a beggar on the street. I would be shocked to learn he ever read a book his entire life.

    I would be shocked to learn he ever read a book his entire life.

    He read “The Art of the Deal”. I think.

    Read More
    • LOL: Talha
    • Replies: @Carroll Price
    I doubt it. He paid someone to write it for him and Twitter him a few short catch phrases prior to each campaign speech or press conference. The man's an imbecile.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  228. Alden says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:38 am GMT
    @Mike Garrett
    Once we admit what is going on and the extent of Zionist control, we also have to admit that history has provided ample precedents that suggest this will not end well. Humans are not moving off to control all of the universe with Jews at the controls as happens every time Hollywood projects our future. No the US economy and military dominance will come to an end, and most likely this will be somewhat abrupt. Since this is the case we must also begin to think not so much how to deal with the Jews who run America. That problem will take care of itself. What needs to be far better done this time around is the saving of hundreds of thousands of religious Jews and innocent people from secular parents? Those of us who sit and wait for this fall might well use some of the time to figure out how we might head off yet another backlash by the general public against all of this small minority. By the time middle America gets angry all the high flyers who took them down will have flown to Asia; all the Jews I traveled with in my youth live there already.

    The vast majority of of the Jews who will be available for arrest and camps will be nearly as innocent as the Moravians, but they are going to be easy to find, for they primarily live in urban areas. There are, however, small Jewish communities in towns all across the US, and it might be a timely precaution to have groups from the larger churches meet with the Jews to quietly and discretely plan how they might really move and disperse into more rural parts of the country large numbers of urban Jews should the need arise.

    If the churches did make plans to save the Jews from whatever would the Jews allow the churches to have nativity scenes at Christmas?

    Read More
    • LOL: renfro
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  229. Cloak And Dagger says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:41 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Mike Garrett
    Once we admit what is going on and the extent of Zionist control, we also have to admit that history has provided ample precedents that suggest this will not end well. Humans are not moving off to control all of the universe with Jews at the controls as happens every time Hollywood projects our future. No the US economy and military dominance will come to an end, and most likely this will be somewhat abrupt. Since this is the case we must also begin to think not so much how to deal with the Jews who run America. That problem will take care of itself. What needs to be far better done this time around is the saving of hundreds of thousands of religious Jews and innocent people from secular parents? Those of us who sit and wait for this fall might well use some of the time to figure out how we might head off yet another backlash by the general public against all of this small minority. By the time middle America gets angry all the high flyers who took them down will have flown to Asia; all the Jews I traveled with in my youth live there already.

    The vast majority of of the Jews who will be available for arrest and camps will be nearly as innocent as the Moravians, but they are going to be easy to find, for they primarily live in urban areas. There are, however, small Jewish communities in towns all across the US, and it might be a timely precaution to have groups from the larger churches meet with the Jews to quietly and discretely plan how they might really move and disperse into more rural parts of the country large numbers of urban Jews should the need arise.

    There are, however, small Jewish communities in towns all across the US, and it might be a timely precaution to have groups from the larger churches meet with the Jews to quietly and discretely plan how they might really move and disperse into more rural parts of the country large numbers of urban Jews should the need arise.

    Dispersion is the only solution – they have to assimilate and blend into the general populace, rather than stand out with their communities maintaining an isolationist and exclusionary lifestyle like some of the Hassidic towns springing up in the East Coast. The more American they are, the safer they are. If you can’t become part of the melting pot, extinction is likely.

    And stop supporting Israel instead of the country you have chosen to be your home.
    If you can’t do that, leave now, because the storm is coming.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    Dispersion is the only solution...
     
    But apparently it's the exact opposite of what the fanatical leading rabbis want. According to Reed, concentration in ghettos is one of the keys to maintaining their power.

    The ghetto was not something inflicted on the Jews by the Gentiles. It was the logical product of the Talmudic Law… Dr. Kastein describes the Talmud as "the home" which the Jews took everywhere with them. However for physical life they also needed four walls and a roof. The Talmud itself decreed that the Gentiles were not '''neighbors’' and that a Jew might not sell landed property adjoining that of a Jew to a Gentile. The express object of such provisions as these was the segregation of Jews from others and their isolation in ghettoes.

    Jews who never saw a ghetto carry a half-conscious memory of it within them like a haunting fear, yet it was essentially a Talmudist conception, to which their ancestors surrendered. It was the perfect means of corralling a scattered congregation, imprisoning people's minds, and wielding power over them.

    The demand for a ghetto often came from the Talmudists (that is to say, outside Poland, where all Jewish life, of course, was ghetto-life). The modern suggestion that the ghetto signified inferiority is part of the legend of "'persecution", which is chiefly meant to intimidate Jews, so that they shall always fear to venture outside the fold~ today's myth of "anti-semitism" is intended to produce the same effect on them.

    -Douglas Reed, The Controversy of Zion, p95 (1978)
    https://ia600707.us.archive.org/25/items/TheControversyOfZion/TheControversyOfZion.pdf

     

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  230. anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:42 am GMT
    @Mike Garrett
    Once we admit what is going on and the extent of Zionist control, we also have to admit that history has provided ample precedents that suggest this will not end well. Humans are not moving off to control all of the universe with Jews at the controls as happens every time Hollywood projects our future. No the US economy and military dominance will come to an end, and most likely this will be somewhat abrupt. Since this is the case we must also begin to think not so much how to deal with the Jews who run America. That problem will take care of itself. What needs to be far better done this time around is the saving of hundreds of thousands of religious Jews and innocent people from secular parents? Those of us who sit and wait for this fall might well use some of the time to figure out how we might head off yet another backlash by the general public against all of this small minority. By the time middle America gets angry all the high flyers who took them down will have flown to Asia; all the Jews I traveled with in my youth live there already.

    The vast majority of of the Jews who will be available for arrest and camps will be nearly as innocent as the Moravians, but they are going to be easy to find, for they primarily live in urban areas. There are, however, small Jewish communities in towns all across the US, and it might be a timely precaution to have groups from the larger churches meet with the Jews to quietly and discretely plan how they might really move and disperse into more rural parts of the country large numbers of urban Jews should the need arise.

    Sorry Man.
    Saving Jews is not high on my To Do list.

    Your first comment was good –
    Not this one.

    Maybe AIPAC can cancel its next circus. or transfer money used to kill Palestinians to a Save Religious Jews fund.

    Read More
    • Agree: jacques sheete, Anon-og
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  231. Anon-og says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:42 am GMT
    @jacques sheete

    You sir, need to comment here more often. Thank you for contribution.

     

    Agree, except for that third paragraph although the first sentence of it was fine.

    Some fine person encouraged me to read "The Controversy of Zion" by Douglas Reed, and so far I've read 70 pages and every word is a gem. Highly recommended for understanding the monster mobster cult that has us in a death grip about the neck.

    Read it while you still can.


    https://archive.org/details/TheControversyOfZion

     

    I appreciate it my friend, I have a hard copy of that book!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  232. Carroll Price says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:48 am GMT
    @bob baker
    Giraldi's essay is very good, but incomplete. Israel also influences the official US Voice of America. I was Special Assistant to the VOA Director, Terry Catherman. I screened his calls. A guy with a Brooklyn accent called from Malta one day. He said VOA had an agreement with Israel to call Palestinian attackers terrorists and that our top of the hour news had called the attackers guerillas. I replied that our Congressional Charter protected VOA from outside influences. The caller suggested I ask my boss. I told Terry what happened. He looked down at his desk while telling me to call the News Editor to change the term to terrorists. I did. He did.

    Also Hollywood churns out at least one Holocaust story every year. Those stories rightly pay tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by Jew. They also remind Americans of Jewish suffering and cloud present day Israeli injustices.

    The Israeli film "The Gatekeepers" is a welcome honest picture of Israel today. In it the six retired Directors of Shin Bet, the Israeli security service, all state that Israel for its own security should get out of the occupied West Bank. I doubt such a film could be made in the U.S.

    Those stories rightly pay tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by Jew

    With all the missing evidence to back it up, a more disingenuous statement would be hard to imagine.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete


    Those stories rightly pay tribute to the monstrous injustices suffered by Jew
     
    With all the missing evidence to back it up, a more disingenuous statement would be hard to imagine.
     
    I notice that neither of us got a response. This is typical.

    The rare response either is some sort of mockery or is easy to debunk or both.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  233. Da Wei says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:54 am GMT • 600 Words
    @Jock O' Bushveld
    I recall reading a year or so ago that the Jewish financial institutions were making inroads into, and links with the Chinese, who apparently admire the way they attract money - they seem to be making use of Chinese superstitions/magical thinking.
    I've also heard that at a governmental level the Israelis are also making links with the Chinese - presumably when the (((Banksters))) have bled America and the West dry, they will move onto China as a milch cow and a source of their best young men to die in middle eastern wars on behalf of Israel, or to colonise Africa on behalf of the (((financial institutions & corporate fascists))).
    I hope the Chine can suss them out soon enough, before it is too late.

    Along about 2007 or 8, in a delusion that I was starting to figure out how things worked in China, I imagined I could manufacture a Jew by crossing a Chinaman and an Italian. Take shrewd — OK, ruthless — business cunning and mix it with snobbish blood loyalty. There, ya gotta Jew! Strangely, I like and admire the Chinese and I love Italians; I just resent the hell out of Jews. Maybe I’m becoming an anti-Semite. To the point here, Jews will always be outsiders in China.

    Chinese differ from Americans in the way they see themselves. Americans identify with law (we’re a nation of laws, remember hearing that?) We are unified by our noble Declaration of Independence and our Constitution. (And we can be undermined easily when that is flushed like toilet paper.) The Chinese identify with their culture. Governments come and go, but Chinese culture remains. There are different ethnic groups, but over 90% identify with Han Chinese and the Hans feel superior to everybody else. Period. It is the ultimate cultural snobbery and it runs so deep no Jew or anybody else will ever crack it. A Chinese can go to the States and be accepted as an American, but it never works the other way around. It’s the difference between legal construct and culture.

    The Chinese smile and want to do business with you, then when you’re no longer of use, they don’t know you. A lao wai (foreigner) never really has guanxi (connections) and no foreigner does business in China without a Chinese partner. Trust me, the foreigner sucks hind teat and Jews can’t weasel their way into China the way they’ve done in Europe and the USA. It just ain’t allowed.

    Doing business in China ain’t easy. Carlsberg Brewing negotiated for 5 years before opening a brewery in Shenzhen. Royal Dutch Shell brought in a big crew of Dutch, British subjects and a few Americans to build the largest petrol refinery in the world in Daya Bay in southern Guangdong Province. When that was finished, 10 years ago, they left and a skeleton crew of Europeans remained to see that the Chinese who took over the operation didn’t mess things up. When a foreigner is in China doing business, it’s only a matter of time before the foreigner’s interests are subsumed by the Chinese. It’s not so much that they take over, as that they never really relinquished anything. They just let the foreigner do his work. You have to be in China to see it up close to figure things out. Nobody gives you a rule book. They already know the rules and it’s for you to figure out.

    Cloak And Dagger is on point with his interpretation of Jews and Chinese. I wince when he cowboys up and wants to decapitate Jews in the streets, though. I can imagine heads of cattle on a range, but heads of Jews is, well, call me old fashioned, but it seems harsh. It may not be so harsh to the Chinese, however. An aspect of the anti-corruption campaign implemented by President Xi is harsh penalty for corrupt government leaders, and they have a graduated scale ranging from fines to jail time or even death. The leader of Chong Qin took a bullet in the head a few years back. he messed up bad. No more. They have good take out here. Xie xie.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    Trust me, the foreigner sucks hind teat and Jews can’t weasel their way into China the way they’ve done in Europe and the USA. It just ain’t allowed.
     
    I pray to the Almighty that you're correct, and I suspect you are. To a Westerner who's become attuned to it, it's amazing to see that in action, and in some ways it can be a beautiful thing. I know of at least 2 Western cultures like that as well. One is tiny and insignificant, the other is tiny but a scourge to mankind.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  234. Carroll Price says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:13 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Alden
    Some people still think all Americans are guilt ridden about what some Americans do hundreds of years ago.

    They think we have not been propagandize about the evils of segregation since kindergarten.

    They think they are well informed intellectuals telling us things we have never heard about in our lives.

    They are wrong and everyone but the Jewish media is sick sick sick sick of it

    They think we have not been propagandize about the evils of segregation since kindergarten.

    There’s nothing evil about segregation of the races. Blacks themselves prefer it and so do all whites including those who are too dishonest to admit it. If you want to make a black person happy, put him or her in a room full of other blacks. If you want to make him or her miserable put him in a room full of whites, with the same thing being true for whites. The only thing evil about the natural instinct for races to divide and segregate is modern political correctness that renders it taboo.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  235. Art says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:20 am GMT • 100 Words
    @DaveE
    This piece and the accompanying comments BEG the basic question, which no-one has asked lately.

    Can a person (or other creature) who believes himself to be "chosen" and therefore superior and/or entitled to endless privileges, be a GOOD person?

    I mean this to apply to Christians and some Muslims, who have substituted "Christian" chosen-ness taught by Paul for the old-fashioned Jewish variety of self-worship and proclaimed superiority. Only significant difference is that Jews claim to be a race, also, in keeping with their filthy Torah..

    My answer is simple: NO EFFING WAY.

    Good people don't practice vile, arrogant ideologies as a lifestyle. Or ever, for that matter.

    "Good Jew is a self-negating concept; a "good Jew" is an ex-Jew. A "good Christian" is a Paul-hating Christian.

    I don't know enough about Islam to say who the good ones are, but I have tremendous sympathy for them, in general. They've been f%$*ed hard by Jews and "Paulians".

    Can a person (or other creature) who believes himself to be “chosen” and therefore superior and/or entitled to endless privileges, be a GOOD person?

    DaveE,

    Taking unearned “privileges” is an unfairness.

    It is a principal of human nature to hate those whom we have injured.” — Gaius Cornelius Tacitus

    If you routinely abuse someone you must hate them. You need “to hate” in order to justify your actions.

    Witness the overarching hate in Israel for the Palestinians.

    Think Peace — Art

    p.s. Israeli schools teach their grade school children to hate Palestinians.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  236. Da Wei says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:21 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Cloak And Dagger

    The Chinese are like the Jews — an ancient people who tribally support their leadership. Like the Jews they are angry at the world. Their leaders will use that anger to control them.
     
    Sorry Art. I don't see the basis for your assertion and it conflicts with my personal experience in China at a very deep level.

    The Chinese are nothing like the jews. They have no appetite for wars outside of their borders. They have no desire to subvert other people's countries for their own gain. They are tribal, but in a good way. Most of their wars have been because others have attacked them and exploited them. They want the betterment of their lot, and they are willing to do it by hard work, not by stabbing others in the back.

    The average Chinese kid in a village in Sichuan gets up early in the morning and helps with their parents' fields before preparing for the day at school by going over their assigned work. They spend the day trying to excel at their studies, and prepare for the national exams that will determine if, and which, university they will be able to apply for. Most would kill for a place in a Beijing 1st tier university like Tsinghua or BeiDa - which would set them up for a higher paying job and a network later in their career. Of all the people that apply, only a few thousand will get in to these places. Preference goes to the Beijing residents, and through a system of Hukou, people are distributed across the various universities across the country so as not to oversaturate any one university. I have met some of these graduates and even hired many of them while I was running a company in Beijing, and they are among the brightest people in the world, without the undeserved hubris and entitled attitude of many of the students in our Ivy league universities that got there with their silver spoons and family connections. They return home from school and help their families. Many of the Chinese have to leave their villages to find jobs in the big cities. They send 75% of their wages back to their families back in the villages. Sometimes, work prevents them from seeing their families for the entire year until they get their New Year's break. Their ties to their families and the responsibility they feel for caring of their elders is similar to what we used to feel before our own family unit was deliberately destroyed.

    I don't know where you imagine the 'anger' that Chinese people feel for the outside world. I have seen envy, coupled with an ambition to attain what we have in the west and our standard of living, but I would hardly consider that anger. They are definitely driven by a desire to succeed and are ambitious to a fault. They have their gold-diggers as we do, but they also have their brilliant engineers and scientists. It is a male-dominated culture, but there is no dearth of women engineers. They even have a few women CEOs just as we do, maybe to a lesser percentage, but if you go to the villages, women own and run farms and shops. I have had a few girlfriends while I was in China, and I have been impressed by most of them. Yes, some of them were with me because I could get them a Green Card, but only because they thought they had more opportunity in the US rather than compete with all the people in China. I certainly don't blame them for that. In any case, it isn't 'anger' that makes them want to come here - it is ambition. You could say the same about Wendi Deng with Murdoch. A lot of jewish men go to China looking for wives - flashing their wealth and that Green Card. A lot of those end in divorce. A very famous scandal was the engagement of Zhang Zi Yi (hidden tiger fame) to Wall St. Israeli billionaire Aviv Nevo who ended up cheating on her.

    I suspect that you have formed a few biases about the Chinese based on what you have read in the press. I am here to tell you from extended personal experience that you couldn't be more wrong. The Chinese could be our allies if we weren't maligning them so much. I can't educate on real China in the few words that I can cobble together for this post. I strongly recommend you visit China - not as a tourist, but as someone who truly wants to understand them. As you can probably surmise from my writings, I have developed a great deal of respect and admiration for the Chinese. It wasn't always so, but there is no substitute for personal experience to change your views.

    Cloak And Dagger, this is really a fine post and I see it after responding to a comment on down the line, to which you also responded. I agree with what you have said about China, and that you have to be in it to get a feel for it. Chinese covet, as you say, and they work desperately hard to achieve, but anger is foreign to the Chinese. It is unproductive, wasted energy. Better to get up and get going than to fume and pout. I also agree with what you have said about Chinese women. Sure, it may be a male dominated business community, but you don’t mess with a Chinese woman’s macho. Chinese women have a quiet reserve of strength and they know their domain. You seem to have ties with Sichuan, as do I, so you will know that the Chinese woman’s strength is not always quiet. Good to read your comments.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Cloak And Dagger

    You seem to have ties with Sichuan, as do I, so you will know that the Chinese woman’s strength is not always quiet.
     
    Thanks Da Wei.

    One of my girlfriends was from Chengdu and another was from a village near MeiShan. You have not lived till you have felt the fire of Sichuan women, and I don't mean their cuisine only. Arguably the most beautiful women in China and the most passionate, Sichuan women remain the captors of my heart.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  237. Staudegger says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:30 am GMT • 200 Words

    Very long article describing what we already know: jews are subversive nation-wreckers, and they don’t swallow their own poison. jews in the west can play the role of the “anti-Zionist” only because it doesn’t cost them anything. Furthermore, no anti-Zionist jew actually says Israel should become a majority-Muslim country anyway.

    jews are a despicable and consciously evil race, and they always have been, and this is something that most Whites can’t seem to comprehend. It boggles our minds that there’s an entire race out there that literally devotes itself to evil wherever they find themselves, but jews do, and they enjoy it. They enjoy torture, rape, murder, lying, and subverting, and they will never change.

    “The Jew is not a liar: he is the lie itself. From this vantage point, we can say that the Jew is not a man. … He lives the pseudo-life of a ghoul whose fortunes are linked to Yahweh-Moloch. He employs deception as the weapon with which he will exterminate mankind. The Jew is the very incarnation of the unearthly power of destruction.”
    -Ludwig Klages

    Read More
    • Replies: @jilles dykstra
    A very one sided post.
    There is a theory that Paulus brought christianity as secret agent of the Roman emperor, to undermine judaism.
    If this is true, w'll never know, what we do know that christianity for some 2000 years was anti jewish.
    That jews were treated badly until say the 19th century, little doubt about it.
    Few exceptions, such as the Dutch 17th century republic.

    Indeed, as learned rabbi's confirm, jewish theology asserts that just jews are humans, but how many jews still believe this ?
    Condemnable attitudes among jews are, I think, to a large extent the result of the past 2000 years, as for example the first British High Commissioner of the Mandate Palestine, Samuel, writes
    The Rt. Hon. Viscount Samuel. P.C., G.C.B., G.B.E., Hon. D.C.L. (Oxford). Hon. Fellow of Balliol College, Oxford, ‘Memoirs’, London, 1945
    And, of course, as with all propaganda, the continuing holocaust propaganda influences jewish behaviour.

    Jew Gilad Atzmon, born in Israel, a GB jaz musician, who calls himself 'Palestinian jew', advocates psychotherapy for all jews.
    Many jews, 87% it is asserted, chose to leave judaism, such as the parents of USA scientist Richard Feynman.
    ‘Jews. The essence and character of a people’, Arthur Herzberg and Aron Hirt-Manheimer, HarperSanFrancisco, 1998

    Russian jews resisted assimilation, possibly on good grounds, the tzarist regime in the 19th century was feudal as possible.
    Jewish communities wanted to retain their autonomy.

    History is seldom black and white.

    , @Carroll Price
    I don't object to Jews being racist and segregating themselves for whatever reason they see fit. They have every right to do so. What I, and most people of conscience object to is secular Jews militarily occupying land to which they have no legal right, while forcefully displacing the indigenous inhabitants who's land it is by right of prior possession.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  238. Biff says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:35 am GMT
    @Mike Garrett
    After my first trip to Israel in 1968 where I joined an archaeological excavation, I came back to my university, which had sponsored the program, and politely asked how we could support a state where almost every citizen was a vocal racist? I said that I had seen open claims of racial superiority and inferiority that were far more blatant and extreme than anything I had ever encountered growing up in the South. For decades I published books and talked with groups about Islam, but then I began to read more of Confucius and the Book of Changes, where recommendations for public behaviour are very similar to those of the Western religious tradition. China's wise men said that when the government is in good hands we should feel obligated to work with it and give it our attention and energy, however, when the nation is in the hands of foolish and evil men, the superior man withdraws, hides his worth and waits. Once he sees that corruption rules, the loyal and capable citizen disappears so that he does not contribute to the continuation of the evil time.

    Some years ago I concluded that the USA, who alone has dropped nuclear weapons on civilian cities, is corrupt and misguided beyond redemption in its current form. With a press, financial sector, and government totally controlled by secular Jews, there is no way that this is going to be turned around by an awakening of the voters. The mad Americans can only get worse and run on and on until their regime crashes. Only after things have run their course will there be any good that can come from trying to reform it, for participating in the system now is helping to sustain an evil aggressor. I spent four years with the UN in Afghanistan and in the end came away convinced that we were just playing the roll of the good cop in a very cynical occupation of an innocent country. When I returned I moved to Canada, as far as I could afford to run at the time, and I have found living here to be a considerable relief, not perfect but a huge improvement.

    In the end the situation depends upon the European/American ability to double-think. On the one hand they follow a religious tradition in which the rules were written by literate men in touch with the observations and conclusions drawn by a couple of thousand years of written history. The Exodus from Egypt came at the end of the Late Bronze Age, and the laws of Moses were based on two millennia of literate experience. On the other hand, these European and American democracies believe that truth comes from polling the opinions of everyone living now. Regardless of their literacy or ignorance of history, a majority decision by every adult gives us the best option every time. These two ways of deciding upon the rules that govern society are ludicrously at odds, and nobody ever ever comes to terms in public with this logical insanity at the heart of their government and public life in the West. At the present time the media are giving the world an absolutely stunning display of American violence and sexual depravity, leaving behind a marvellous record of just what happens over time when you let the people choose their own rules.

    In the sixth and seventh century the Mongols living on the steppes bega