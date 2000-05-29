"We Are All Palestinians"

In spite of the fact that Israeli snipers continue to shoot scores of unarmed protesting Gazans every Friday with virtually no coverage from the media, there are some signs that the ability of Israel and its friends to control the narrative regarding the Jewish state’s appalling human rights violations is beginning to weaken. To be sure, The Lobby still has sharp teeth and is prepared to use them as in last week’s report of a Florida high school principal with 26 years of experience and an otherwise impeccable record who was fired because he said that “Not everyone believes in the holocaust.”
Questioning the established view of Israel is long overdue. It was first challenged by Illinois ex-congressman Paul Findley in his 1985 book They Dare to Speak: People and Institutions Confront Israel’s Lobby, but received a considerable boost when two leading academics John Mearsheimer of the University of Chicago and Stephen Walt of Harvard wrote The Israel Lobby And U.S. Foreign Policy in 2006. Virtually overnight it became acceptable in some circles to begin to discuss the powerful influence that the Israel Lobby has over foreign policy formulation in the United States. More recently, the final taboo was broken when two junior congresswomen began to talk about Israel’s baleful influence and linked it to its obvious source: the Benjamins. Jews and money and political power exercised on behalf of Israel, something that had been clear for many years but forbidden territory, suddenly became a hotly debated issue, even in some of the mainstream media.
Talking about money and Israel has also freed up some other lines of inquiry. Liberal Democratic critics of the Jewish state’s human rights record, who were shut out by the party leadership at the 2016 nominating convention, have started to speak out and, surprisingly, some of the candidates for the 2020 nomination have begun to test the waters by suggesting that Israel’s behavior just might be a whole lot better.
The recently concluded J Street conference demonstrated that loving Israel and all its works is hardly a rock-solid bipartisan issue any more, at least for many Democrats who actually believe in principles like freedom of speech and democracy. J Street is a relatively liberal Jewish group that promotes itself as being pro-Israeli, pro-Palestinian and pro-American. It keeps pushing a two-state solution for Palestine-Israel, a ship that has sailed long ago because expanding Israeli settlements have made such an outcome inconceivable. Many, including myself, regard J Street as a gatekeeper for Israel as it is frequently rather timid in its criticisms, but it is useful to have its voice out there.
This year’s J Street conference actually considered cutting U.S. military aid to Israel to force it to take steps to end its occupation of the Palestinian West Bank. It’s president Jeremy Ben-Ami led the discussion by observing that “Our aid is not intended to be a blank check.” Some Democratic Party speaker/participants like Senator Amy Klobuchar predictably dodged the issue by saying “I think we are at this moment and time where it is not a good idea to negotiate these things right now,” but Senator Michael Bennet and Julian Castro said that they would consider such a step. Castro noted that it might be used if Israel sought to annex the West Bank.
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg agreed and was also open to cutting aid to stop settlement expansion, but to no one’s surprise the most powerful endorsement of a shift in policy came from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who also reportedly received the loudest cheers from the mostly young audience. Sanders suggested that part of the current U.S. assistance should immediately go to help alleviate Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. “My solution is to say to Israel: you get $3.8 billion every year, if you want military aid you’re going to have to fundamentally change your relationship to the people of Gaza, in fact I think it is fair to say that some of that should go right now into humanitarian aid.”
There have also been suggestions of possible funding options made by other Democrats who were not at the J Street conference. Last week presidential candidate and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said that “Right now, Netanyahu says he is going to take Israel in a direction of increasing settlements, [but] that does not move us in the direction of a two-state solution. It is the official policy of the United States of America to support a two-state solution, and if Israel is moving in the opposite direction, then everything is on the table…Everything is on the table.”
Some Democrats who have benefited particularly from the Benjamins remain unconvinced, however, believing as they do that Israel has a permanent license to tap the U.S. treasury. Reliable Zionist toady Joe Biden, who was also not at J Street and probably would not be caught dead near it, responded to a question on cutting aid by saying that “…the idea that we would draw military assistance from Israel, on the condition that they change a specific policy, I find it to be absolutely outrageous. Anyway, no I wouldn’t condition it and I think it’s a gigantic mistake.”
Coming at the Israel human rights issue from another direction is H.R.2407, a bill introduced by Congresswoman Betty McCollum (D-MN) in April. The legislation would amend the Foreign Assistance Act to ensure that none of the aid given to Israel could be used to arrest and detain children. An earlier version of McCollum’s bill in 2017 died at the end of that congressional session and this year’s bill will likely suffer a similar fate, but it is a sign that perceptions are changing, even in a largely bought and subservient Congress.
Unfortunately the Trump Administration continues to embrace Israel ever more tightly and it is hard to find a Republican politician who will in any way criticize the special relationship even when it manifestly serves no U.S. interest. The White House continues to promote its completely dead peace plan, though it is on hold until the upcoming Israeli election in December. In any event, everyone involved in the planning process as part of the team assembled by presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner is both Jewish and Zionist, as are most of the relevant players at the state department like Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker. The U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman works harder at being an apologist for the Jewish state’s many crimes more than as a representative for American interests. Gentiles who are at least peripherally engaged in Middle Eastern developments like Mike Pompeo and Mike Pence tend to be Christian Zionists, meaning that there is little room for dissenting views and a disengaged Donald Trump often seems to be going along for the ride, though he understands that pandering to Israel is certainly a lot easier than opposing it.
One might reasonably suggest that even though change is in the air, the process of disencumbering from the Israeli grip will be both long and painful. For the present, the U.S. government policy on the Middle East is both shaped and managed by Zionists working on behalf of Israel both from inside and outside the system. That is one compelling reason why the handling of the Palestinian issue since President Trump took office is best described as both driven by Israeli interests alone and morally shameful.
The Trump administration has been unusually effective in working to systematically dismantle the Palestinian state and make the Palestinians a non-people, something that many Israeli leaders have been urging for decades. This push to make the Palestinians go away has been achieved through a variety of actions: taking Jerusalem off the table; removing settlements from any discussion; changing U.S. policy as it relates to assistance provided to Palestinian refugees; supporting Congress in changing U.S. law related to families of Palestinians killed or imprisoned by Israel; and, acting to delegitimize and shut down the offices of both the Palestine Liberation Office and Palestinian Authority. Moreover, the Trump Administration’s endorsement of Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights suggests that a similar move by the Jewish state over the West Bank would also meet with White House approval.
America’s support of Israel is both morally wrong and, worse, contrary to actual U.S. interests. It behooves all of us who care about the well-being of the United States to speak up and support those brave individuals in the Democratic Party who are pushing for change. Those of us who actually believe that Palestinians are “endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights” should be particularly active since our country’s endorsement of Israel’s inhumanity makes us Americans complicit in the war crimes. In this struggle, we are all Palestinians.
We Are All Israelis Now
In spite of the fact that Iranian Hamas forces continue to shoot scores of rockets at unarmed Israeli Jews with virtually no coverage from the media, there are some signs that the ability of Iran and its friends to control the narrative regarding the Iran’s appalling human rights violations is beginning to weaken.
The true face of violent Iranian al’Hamas is shown by their brutality against a 5 year old child. (1)
When will Muslim violence against the innocent end?
PEACE 😇
_______
(1) https://www.timesofisrael.com/her-whole-body-shook-photo-of-5-year-old-cowering-amid-rockets-goes-viral/
American police departments have adopted israeli tactics in the way they abuse the citizenry.
“Command and control” tactics are right out of the israeli military “playbook” and have been adopted by American police departments who send their personnel to israel to be trained.
Witness the murder of Daniel Shaver by police officer Philip Brailsford, who ordered Shaver to “crawl with his hands behind his back”, which is humanly impossible.
Brailsford had “intent” to murder someone, having the words “your f#cked” engraved on the dust cover of his AR-15 weapon.
Not only was Brailsford acquitted, he was allowed to rejoin the police department in order to receive a pension.
Indeed, we are all Palestinians, now…
The 3000 Americans sacrificed in the 9/11 Holocaust masterminded and executed by Israel were Palestinians too.
Bravo for your courage, Mr Giraldi. The world would be a much better place if there were more people like you.
There is a reasonable argument to be made for a 2 state solution, but there is no circumstance under which the present Palestinian leadership will be willing to accept the existence of the Israeli state. Yes, the suffering of the Palestinian people is horrible, but Israel isn’t going away. The Palestinian people, like the Germans or the Irish or the Turks before them, have to accept that they are defeated, make peace with the Israelis and try to build a new Palestine. They cannot, in the foreseeable future, defeat Israel. It isn’t going to happen. There will be no “right of return” or even a return to the 1948 borders. Sign something. Make a deal and in a hundred years maybe they can fight again.
Do any of you anti-Israel people really believe that Israel will be defeated? That the Jews will be driven into the sea? Stop. That’s not going to happen. They aren’t going back to Khazaria. Israel is a nuclear armed state and will not go down without using its nukes. Just like every other nuclear armed state. Stop with the fairy tales.
You mean the 3,000 Americans killed by Islam. Even the Saudis admit that the attack was conducted by their citizens.
Why do you spout these obvious lies that no one except your paid Iranian trolls will accept?
You really need to find another site with a more gullible audience. How about WaPo? Their readers believe that “Democracy dies in Darkness” and are happy to turn out the lights because they hate democracy. They would love your fiction.
PEACE 😇
Based on the amount of Hebrew I hear here on the Upper East Side although Israelis may not be driven into the sea it sure would appear that many have decided to cross it.
We don’t believe it, we know it.
No evil has ever survived, undefeated, in the history of humankind. Zionism will unfailingly join the trash bin it belongs to.
No, I mean the Holocaust 0f 3000 innocent Americans executed by nuclear demolition in the heart of New York, in a conspiracy organised by Larry Silverstein, Frank Lowy, Lewis Eisenberg, Ronald Lauder, and covered up by Alvin Hellerstein, Michael Chertoff, Kenneth Feinberg and Phillip Zellikow.
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it
Why can’t we just admit that we don’t give a shit about ANYBODY over there and stop all aid? Why put all these silly conditions on aid the American people don’t want sent anyway? Just say no – when it comes to money for the ME.
‘Why can’t we just admit that we don’t give a shit about ANYBODY over there and stop all aid? Why put all these silly conditions on aid the American people don’t want sent anyway? Just say no – when it comes to money for the ME.’
We can all agree; just pull the plug. It’s okay if we don’t all agree on why — just so long as we pull it.
“I will make you into a great nation and I will bless you; I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you”
Wait, let me get this straight, you actually believe that “no evil has ever survived, undefeated in the history of mankind”? Seriously? I wonder what the color of the sky is in your world? Here, on earth, might makes right and the race goes to the swiftest runner. All nations on this actual planet exist by right of conquest and were won through war. The poor Palestinian people are defeated, until they accept the peace of the defeated, they will continue to live desperate lives. There is no reason a defeated peaple can’t accept a truncated nation, then build better lives for their children The Germans did it after WW2, the Palestinians can do it, too.
I loathe the Talmudic Khazarists as much as the next UR reader, but if they’re beating and shooting Palestinians like that filthy beast Rashida Tlaib, well, happy hunting Schlomo.
MIPA – MAKE ISRAEL PALESTINE AGAIN
The U.S. military should more aptly be called the Israeli Foreign Legion, with its motto being: Only the Goyim Die Young. This must change.
And there is only one question which U.S. Congressmen/women ask themselves when voting on proposed legislation, and that is: Is it good for the Jews? This too must change.
Democrats believe in free speech for themselves alone, and democracy only when they win. This has been true since at least Wilson’s day.
Genesis 12:1-3 is a promise to Abram only, not every Judahite that ever lived. The modern, secular, political state called Israel is not the Israel of the Bible. The Kingdom of Israel ended in 722 BC.
Abram is also the father of the Arabs.
Then shouldn’t we all be calling for the release of freedom fighter Nidal Hasan? Or Sirhan Sirhan, for that matter, wasting away in federal prison? They’re Palestinian, too.
This is the tenth anniversary of Nidal’s civil disobedience protest action in Texas. (I’m assuming ‘Hasan’ is a patronymic and not a surname.) A demonstration outside Leavenworth would be one way of commemorating him.
Excellent summation. At least Trump hasn’t bombed Iran (which The Lobby desires) or escalated destabilization efforts (recently) directed at Syria. But this is small change. Sadly, Trump–like his predecessors–has pretty much rolled over for The Lobby. Too bad. This is a huge disappointment for millions of us who hoped for ‘America First’ policies under Trump. But Trump might change his tune yet. It’s possible.
Yes, it’s “all about the Benjamins” but there’s more than even that. If money alone could buy political power, then the Saudis or Russians could become as influential in American culture as the Israelis. Only that’s not the case and it never will be. Crypto-Israelis are thoroughly embedded in US media, education, law, and governance.
Israel’s artificial centrality in American life also reflects the unyielding efforts and enduring sentiments of Hollywood moguls, tech titans, and Big Media operators. Their power to shape public opinion remains in a class by itself. They are America’s preeminent gatekeepers and influencers.
The passionate attachment of these globalists explains a lot about how/why passive, low-information Americans are wedded to the idea that an organic and natural ‘special relationship’ exists between secular, goyish America and the segregated, supremacist Zionist entity way over yonder.
This unhinged fantasy is just one kosher canard among many.
I read up on the incident and …. have you ever been to Mesa, Arizona? If you’ve ever been, you’ll understand that they were all scumbags; the cop, the guy who was shot, everyone. Nothing good ever happens in Mesa, Arizona.
The TL;DR is that the guy who was shot had 3X the legal limit of alcohol in his system, and was pointed a scoped pellet gun outside his hotel window.
I still have to wonder they the cops didn’t realize that the guy, being drunk as a skunk, was no threat, but hey, it’s just another night in Mesa, AZ.
OK let’s see, I’m a “Palestinian”, I guess that would mean a situation where, say, I’m a member of the British Commonwealth, say a Canadian. I choose these things because the Commonwealth, like Arabic countries, is a body of a number of countries that it’s fairly easy for members of the Commonwealth to live in any one of.
I chose Canada because it’s right next door to the US, the same way Jordan is right next to Israel, sharing a long border.
OK so I’m a Canadian, but I declare myself not only a citizen of the US but I demand a house, prime land, etc in the USA and if I don’t get it, I start making and throwing bombs, killing kids, etc. Oh, also, I’m a member of a really whacky sub-sect of an already whacky religion, and I fully believe that everyone who’s not also, must convert or die.
The problem from the US Jewish POV, is that when the pendulum swings the other way, it won’t stop at “fair play” and “civil society”.
Jewish activists are taking tremendous risks in targeting Anglo America. If their Neo-Bolshevik project fails, and they lose their grip on power, then the opposing tide could entirely sweep them out of the US.
And I can’t see 6 million US Jews receiving much of a welcome anywhere else in the world.
Says who? Ah, says “Yahweh”, but does he really exist apart from in the mind of some idiots?
“…No evil has ever survived, undefeated, in the history of humankind…”
So why does Islam still exist?
Jews control America, with their money and domination of the media and Hollywood.
“The Lobby still has sharp teeth and is prepared to use them as in last week’s report of a Florida high school principal with 26 years of experience and an otherwise impeccable record who was fired because he said that “Not everyone believes in the holocaust.”
Much more on that here:
African-American school principal seemingly denies “Holocaust”: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=12583
Israelis being Israelis
“Hating Arabs is not racism, it’s values.”
Israeli Army T-Shirts Show Pleasure in Murder of Pregnant Arabs
So, electing Bernie Sanders will dramatically reverse the patient, calculated long-game Israel has been playing for seven decades?
I sympathize with the wishful thinking. But.
The public doesn’t understand the aid package or the length of time it’s gone on. If they did I’m confident they would be for ending it completely. Israel is not poor and can provide for their own military. But why would they, if they are being subsidized?
I look at support in the Dem’ party as generational on this question. The elders will want to continue it the newcomers will be reasonable. It’s going to take a while but it will change.
Israel insists on 10-year LOC signing so the next period of negotiation probably will start in 2026. It will be with a new administration. Israel will probably ask for more $$$ and depending on who they are dealing with, be happy to settle for a small raise in the package (due to end in 2028).
We keep hearing what a great friend they are. One that costs just 150+ billion over the years to maintain.
————–
I’m finishing up the Ronan Farrow book “Catch and Kill.” It’s about the conspiracy to keep rapist Harvey Weinstein out of jail. RF makes clear Mossad’s commercial division “Black Cube” has been hired to help. In part by getting to victims, witnesses, Farrow himself. The book reads like a film script but the powers that be won’t want that. Just like NBC doesn’t want Weinstein, Epstein, Lauer et.al. prosecuted.
Of course. The Saudi family are Baghdadi Jews. So one expects lies. They were involved, but the main players were Israeli and Anerican-Jew dual-citizen officials.
To see conclusive evidence that the Jews did it, see
https://mastersofdeception.wordpress.com/
The term “nation” as used in Genesis 12 does not denote a strictly geographically defined nation-state. It refers to the followers of Abraham, the first of which are among his progeny, including, as you correctly stated, the Arab people.
It appears to escape individuals such as Lot that, for generations, Arabs have already numbered “as the stars in the heavens” in that territory between the Nile and Euphrates known as the Promised Land. Zionists are still deluded enough to imagine that, eventually, Jews will somehow outnumber Arabs in that region.
You hasbara shills really need to be more subtle, although I realize subtlety is not generally a strength of your people.
I was taught to use history as a guidance as to what works/ed and what doesn’t.
Fallen empires [evil or not] aplenty over the past 4,000 years.
The Histomap – Link to Visual Capitalist [until 1930s]
Truly a mystery why anyone dislikes Jews
You must be suffering from cranial rectal insertion.
You either believe in fairy tales or you’re a Hasbara Clown
Did you bury or cremate your brain after it died?
Perhaps you are correct, rich. OK, but let’s see how Israel does with out any US money, aid, loans & military aid. Let’s see how they go with no UN support. Indeed, let’s see how sanctions go.
So, yes, Israel will “win” but let’s change the rules of the game. (if nothing else, it’ll be fun to watch).
Lets be honest a little bit here. Israels expansionist policies in Palestine more or less ceased.
The question is: Where is Gods punishment for what war criminals Biden, Hillary, and Obama did in Libya and Syria.
Don’t count me!Pointing out that someone else is viked, doesn’t make you good!
Phil you started out optimistic but then ended up being depressing/more realistic talking about the power of ‘The Lobby’.
That power is immense. They control most of the media/’Jew-lywood’ and Zionist billionaires control most of the politicians. Talking critically about the Zionist state almost automatically makes you an anti Semite. Forget about it (fuggedaboutit) if you have questions about the ‘holocaust’. The only politicians that take on ‘The Lobby’ are black (Omar) or other minorities, including some Jews, and they are mostly unacceptable in every other aspect of their being to the mainstream public, especially Omar.
So Phil as much as I hope the tide is turning they still hold the ‘high’ ground.
Jews no longer have a right to return to Khazaria, but Birobidzhan is theirs by right.
Now! And we need our own INTIFADA in the West.
At least one person with brains.
However, wouldn’t it be better if rich Arab states accepted them as repatriants? There are only two million of them. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries wouldn’t have much problem accomodating them. That would be also good for them from the political standpoint, since for such a move the EU would support them more and the US too, and most of all this would be great for the Palestinians. Don’t they deserve to live in a civilized countries? Or you can invite them to England and the US! You can even host them in your houses for some time, help them to learn English, show some Christian “love your neighbour” thing.
What do you think?
As for Jews, they are for certain not going back to Khazaria. Since the Jews of Khazaria are still living in the same place. But most of them are now Muslims.
Revelation 3:9
“I will make those who are of the synagogue of Satan, who claim to be Jews though they are not, but are liars—I will make them come and fall down at your feet and acknowledge that I have loved you.”
Deuteronomy 28
Curses for Disobedience
15 However, if you do not obey the LORD your God and do not carefully follow all his commands and decrees I am giving you today, all these curses will come on you and overtake you: 16 You will be cursed in the city and cursed in the country. 17 Your basket and your kneading trough will be cursed. 18 The fruit of your womb will be cursed, and the crops of your land, and the calves of your herds and the lambs of your flocks. 19 You will be cursed when you come in and cursed when you go out. 20 The LORD will send on you curses, confusion and rebuke in everything you put your hand to, until you are destroyed and come to sudden ruin because of the evil you have done in forsaking him. 21 The LORD will plague you with diseases until he has destroyed you from the land you are entering to possess. 22 The LORD will strike you with wasting disease, with fever and inflammation, with scorching heat and drought, with blight and mildew, which will plague you until you perish. 23 The sky over your head will be bronze, the ground beneath you iron. 24 The LORD will turn the rain of your country into dust and powder; it will come down from the skies until you are destroyed. 25 The LORD will cause you to be defeated before your enemies. You will come at them from one direction but flee from them in seven, and you will become a thing of horror to all the kingdoms on earth. 26 Your carcasses will be food for all the birds and the wild animals, and there will be no one to frighten them away. 27 The LORD will afflict you with the boils of Egypt and with tumors, festering sores and the itch, from which you cannot be cured. 28 The LORD will afflict you with madness, blindness and confusion of mind. 29 At midday you will grope about like a blind person in the dark. You will be unsuccessful in everything you do; day after day you will be oppressed and robbed, with no one to rescue you. 30 You will be pledged to be married to a woman, but another will take her and rape her. You will build a house, but you will not live in it. You will plant a vineyard, but you will not even begin to enjoy its fruit. 31 Your ox will be slaughtered before your eyes, but you will eat none of it. Your donkey will be forcibly taken from you and will not be returned. Your sheep will be given to your enemies, and no one will rescue them. 32 Your sons and daughters will be given to another nation, and you will wear out your eyes watching for them day after day, powerless to lift a hand. 33 A people that you do not know will eat what your land and labor produce, and you will have nothing but cruel oppression all your days. 34 The sights you see will drive you mad. 35 The LORD will afflict your knees and legs with painful boils that cannot be cured, spreading from the soles of your feet to the top of your head. 36 The LORD will drive you and the king you set over you to a nation unknown to you or your ancestors. There you will worship other gods, gods of wood and stone. 37 You will become a thing of horror, a byword and an object of ridicule among all the peoples where the LORD will drive you. 38 You will sow much seed in the field but you will harvest little, because locusts will devour it. 39 You will plant vineyards and cultivate them but you will not drink the wine or gather the grapes, because worms will eat them. 40 You will have olive trees throughout your country but you will not use the oil, because the olives will drop off. 41 You will have sons and daughters but you will not keep them, because they will go into captivity. 42 Swarms of locusts will take over all your trees and the crops of your land. 43 The foreigners who reside among you will rise above you higher and higher, but you will sink lower and lower. 44 They will lend to you, but you will not lend to them. They will be the head, but you will be the tail. 45 All these curses will come on you. They will pursue you and overtake you until you are destroyed, because you did not obey the LORD your God and observe the commands and decrees he gave you. 46 They will be a sign and a wonder to you and your descendants forever. 47 Because you did not serve the LORD your God joyfully and gladly in the time of prosperity, 48 therefore in hunger and thirst, in nakedness and dire poverty, you will serve the enemies the LORD sends against you. He will put an iron yoke on your neck until he has destroyed you. 49 The LORD will bring a nation against you from far away, from the ends of the earth, like an eagle swooping down, a nation whose language you will not understand, 50 a fierce-looking nation without respect for the old or pity for the young. 51 They will devour the young of your livestock and the crops of your land until you are destroyed. They will leave you no grain, new wine or olive oil, nor any calves of your herds or lambs of your flocks until you are ruined. 52 They will lay siege to all the cities throughout your land until the high fortified walls in which you trust fall down. They will besiege all the cities throughout the land the LORD your God is giving you. 53 Because of the suffering your enemy will inflict on you during the siege, you will eat the fruit of the womb, the flesh of the sons and daughters the LORD your God has given you. 54 Even the most gentle and sensitive man among you will have no compassion on his own brother or the wife he loves or his surviving children, 55 and he will not give to one of them any of the flesh of his children that he is eating. It will be all he has left because of the suffering your enemy will inflict on you during the siege of all your cities. 56 The most gentle and sensitive woman among you—so sensitive and gentle that she would not venture to touch the ground with the sole of her foot—will begrudge the husband she loves and her own son or daughter 57 the afterbirth from her womb and the children she bears. For in her dire need she intends to eat them secretly because of the suffering your enemy will inflict on you during the siege of your cities. 58 If you do not carefully follow all the words of this law, which are written in this book, and do not revere this glorious and awesome name—the LORD your God— 59 the LORD will send fearful plagues on you and your descendants, harsh and prolonged disasters, and severe and lingering illnesses. 60 He will bring on you all the diseases of Egypt that you dreaded, and they will cling to you. 61 The LORD will also bring on you every kind of sickness and disaster not recorded in this Book of the Law, until you are destroyed. 62 You who were as numerous as the stars in the sky will be left but few in number, because you did not obey the LORD your God. 63 Just as it pleased the LORD to make you prosper and increase in number, so it will please him to ruin and destroy you. You will be uprooted from the land you are entering to possess. 64 Then the LORD will scatter you among all nations, from one end of the earth to the other. There you will worship other gods—gods of wood and stone, which neither you nor your ancestors have known. 65 Among those nations you will find no repose, no resting place for the sole of your foot. There the LORD will give you an anxious mind, eyes weary with longing, and a despairing heart. 66 You will live in constant suspense, filled with dread both night and day, never sure of your life. 67 In the morning you will say, “If only it were evening!” and in the evening, “If only it were morning!”—because of the terror that will fill your hearts and the sights that your eyes will see. 68 The LORD will send you back in ships to Egypt on a journey I said you should never make again. There you will offer yourselves for sale to your enemies as male and female slaves, but no one will buy you.
The American deep state is basically Jewish. But, since the time of Obama’s Iran nuke treaty, at the behest of the financial segment, there has been a split, with the banksters willing to sacrifice the more ambitious goals of hardcore Zionists in order to safeguard Jewish finance, the ultimate basis of Jewish power.
Trump (son of a crypto-Jewish father, according to elder brother Freddy, and quite probably a crypto-Jew himself) broke the implicit rules and, using the grievances of heritage Americans against what has been perpetrated against them by Jews, managed to win the presidency and then, back in Jewish mode, tried his damnedest to nullify the Palestinians.
The banksters want Israel put in its (more modest) right place, though they too want the US military in the middle east, for example for protecting the petro dollar, so they can continue benefitting from owning the Fed.
Bernie Sanders, with his mild protests in support of some non-zero sop to Palestinians fits the bill as the banksters’ candidate. Especially for the unparalleled service he has done the owners of the Fed. Once Ron Paul’s bill to audit the Fed had overwhelmingly passed in the House, it was sent to the Senate, where the Senate sponsor of the bill was none other than Bernie Sanders. To Ron Paul’s astonished dismay, Sanders proceeded to gut his own bill.
Tulsi has called for auditing the Fed. Let’s see what Bernie does about it. It’s something the bsnksters can trust him with.
Homemade rockets against F-16s, tanks, artillery, plus vicious plagues of settlers in the West Bank and the theft of Palestinian property – Yup, balances out, doesn’t it, a**hole?
That is no answer to the question why the evil of Islam still exists.
Terrorist desert bandits should never be allowed to found a religion. Such a “religion” is a curse upon humanity, and should be abolished.
Écrasez l’infâme!
I’ve always been for the Palestinians against the jews. From Herzl to Balfour to irgun, to idf, israel has always been everybody’s enemy.
You are exactly right. Anybody who believes you to be a troll or incorrect in your outlook is simply a fool.
The Palestinians better change their attitude. They don’t stand a chance in defeating Israel. It’s ridiculous to think otherwise.
I’m not saying Israel is a great country. I personally believe it’s an embarrassment and I’m stunned everyday when I read the absolutely unnecessary and over the top tactics of Israel in dealing with a weak and virtually unarmed people. Palestinian balloon bombs and homemade rockets that you could buy off an infomercial don’t warrant such a drastic response.
I’m sure Israel will one day fight for it’s life.. But sticking to the subject of Palestine, you are still right. Israel isn’t going anywhere at the present time and Palestinians must accept reality.
I’d like to understand what’s wrong with the first photo? I see a woman playing a platter like a tambourine and a bunch of young guys clapping and smiling. Nothing suggests that she is an Arab, or that if she is an Arab there is some kind of problem in progress.
The third photograph is an obvious fake. Palestinian propaganda. It says above in Hebrew something absolutely illiterate: the department of snipers. There is no such thing as “the department of snipers” in the IDF. And if it was an Israeli army T-shirt it wouldn’t contain a phrase in English below. Not to mention the image of a pregnant woman. Fake.
The second photo in the middle may be authentic. But you Wally are saying the same things all day everyday. So in Israel there are also their own Walli’s who sometimes, as it is suggested, after some kind of a terrorist attack, post messages similar to yours. It says below “Israel demands revenge.”
Someone should give Hamas a couple of Topol M’s
The Irish defeated? Bullshit, what planet are you on. It may have taken us 700 years to get the Brits mostly out, but we never stopped fighting.
The writing is on the wall for the Zionist entity. Their defeat by Hizbullah in 2000, 2006 and Hizbullahs’ performance in Syria, together with the SAA, the most battle hardened army in the Mid-East, Iraqi PMU’s and Iranian logistical support, signals the beginning of the end for this abomination.
Israel is no longer invulnerable to attack, especially from missile forces, against which, for all the BS about Iron Dome etc, they have no real defence. Once those babies begin to fly, you’ll see a weeding out of the chosenites, who have no appetite for fighting those who can fight back. Their speciality is killling defenceless men, women and childen. When they faced Hizbullah in 2006, they ran home crying for Mommy. No, when SHTF those pussies will run for Berlin, Jew York, London and all points west. They’ll be making aliya in reverse. The corruption in their politics, military and economy has made them incapable of anything requiring courage and determination, unlike Hizbullah and its allies.
Amedinejad was correct, the Zionist entity will fade from the pages of time. Ultimately, our actions overtake us with their unavoidable consequences.
Mesa or anywhere else, it makes no difference. The cop acted shamefully and should be banged up for life.
Well, this awful “LORD” threatens with punishments typical for an agricultural society. Should modern urban Jews be much afraid? Talk about cultural projection in religion!
The “might makes right” argument.
Well, some could go to the Jewish Autonomous Oblast in the Russian Far East. I saw it on the map one day and looked it up because it seemed so anomalous. It is one of two official Jewish regions in the world today though only 0.2% of the people there practice Judaism. On the bright side, the flag is literally a rainbow flag and you know when you see those, you are in an area well on the way to corruption and subversion making the Jews feel right at home.
Maybe you are, chief.
Agree.
Trumpstein and at least 500 congress vermin should all be forced to register as agents of a foreign shitty little country according to the 1938 FARA statutes………
Continuing hatred of the US by the Islamic world.
Yes, we are all Palestinians.
This video sums up how like the Palestinians we are in the US.
Yes, now we are all Palestinians. But to make certain the whole picture of how we got here is framed, we also now are all Irish Catholics facing Anglo-Saxon Puritan armed to the teeth and praying to dispatch us to Hell rather than Connaught, and we are all white Southerners looking at Reconstruction Negro troops and politicians serving the Yank WASP Elites of the Republican Party.
iranians control the media that’s why israel can’t get a fair shake.
The first photo is a picture of Jewish settlers chasing a Palestinian woman from her own house.
The third photo is a “joke” by Israeli soldiers. They are proud of their own cynism and cruelty.
Here is another one by these “heroes” : “One Shot, Two Kills”
Yahweh will be proud!
“When will Muslim violence against the innocent end?”
That is exactly like asking: when will Jewish hatred of Christ and Christendom, including the descendants of the peoples of Christendom, abate?
The theological, and therefore philosophical and moral, source is the same. So is the ethno-cultural source: Semitism.
Ezekiel 5:10
We Are All Palestinians?
Excerpt from Jewish Astronaut Jessica Meir Posted Photos of Israel that She Took from Space:
They intend to erase us like they intend to erase Palestine!
Pretty much, the diaspora Jews might winch at what Israel does to the Palestinians but they consider the collective interests and self-determination of their own ‘people of the land’ in the same way, they just act differently due to being a very small minority. Israel is our lesson in what they do when they become a majority. There are examples of this prior to Israel, such as Odessa under the Tsar.
Religions are born in deserts and wildernesses by “divine” revelation to individuals under great physical and psychological stress, and “divine” revelation comes easier if the person visited is schizophrenic, like Moses, Jesus or Mohammed.
(Anyone who fasts for 40 days and 40 nights in the wilderness should be surprised if he does NOT meet “Satan.”)
Thanks, Bibi.
I’m a native NYer who’s worked in NYC with and for Jews, including years on Wall Street, and I can’t remember even meeting a man or woman who’s kissed Jewish ass the way 99% of Congress and the talking heads on TV do. The Jews I know would be mortified by the kind of groveling we see on the news and from Congress, like that 50-ovation disgrace some years ago for Netanyahu. Israelis are easily the most disagreeable and obnoxious people I’ve ever met, whose contempt and hatred for America makes the groveling by talking heads and Congress a matter of treason, not opinion. Those two or three congresswomen criticizing Israel whom the author mentions are public theater by definition since they have no public existence except what the kosher msm grants or denies them to suit its objectives.
There is no possible explanation for the abject groveling of the members of Congress other than they were pre-selected behind closed doors as sell outs, and I say this on the grounds that no men could possibly lose so much of their manhood as a Ryan, DeSantis, Hoyer, or Graham. None of us knew anything about these groveling whores before their name was on a ballot somewhere. Obviously they don’t represent us except for some occasional banana oil as theater. It’s also obviously impossible that average Americans across this country live in awe and fear of Jews or give a damn what happens to Israel.
Since both parties do Israel’s bidding 100% of the time, our votes legitimize the great crimes being committed in our name. This is the sole reason the kosher msm beats the drums to get out the vote every two years. So much for that great American democracy that allows us to vote for just so long as it ratifies subservience to Israel and Wall Street. Who owns the msm in America owns the public forum that forms men’s attitudes and directs the outcome of elections.
A two state solution was envisioned under international law in the 1920’s.
— Muslims get 3/4 of Palestine
— Jews get 1/4 of Palestine
Regrettably, violent Islam refused to accept international law and stole more Jewish Land. Their war criminal accomplices at the U.N. tried to give them cover. However, everyone understands that the U.N. has no credibility when it comes to international law.
Returning to this real two state solution could work. Of course, Iranian backed colonial Muslims would have to be willing to end their occupation of Judea and Samaria.
_____
There is hope though. All rational experts understand that Al’Aqsa is in the wrong place. Jerusalem is in never mentioned in the Koran, and the stories would work better with Damascus insead.
However, turning over a holy site from Sunni to Shia is currently impossible. After the violent Shia movement in Iran collapses, the world can return to hopes of a just peace by moving non-Palestinian, Arab relics from Jerusalem to Damascus. Once all sides recognise that Jerusalem is holy to only two faiths, the Muslim occupation loses its false justification.
PEACE 😇
Apartheid South Africa was nuclear armed, and it went down.
Did you actually read the whole thing…?
There are some passages there that sound eerily prescient…
That sounds a lot like the fate of the Jews, scattered the world over in foreign lands and in the midst of hostile peoples where they find no comfort or security of life and limb…it could be the concise history of the Jewish people in Europe of the last 1,000 years…culminating with the Holocaust…
Now I was raised in a fundamentalist Christian family where intensive bible study was mandatory…eventually I concluded that there were too many contradictions for the entire story to hang together with any credibility…
But I am still sometimes quite amazed at some of the passages which seem to foretell events that appear to have come to pass…I chalk it up to the fact that what was written in these kinds of prophecies was probably observed and recorded many times previously by the time it was set in writing…so the chances of similar things happening again would seem to be high…since people just continue doing the same things over and over…
The Israeli’s are doing in to the Palestinians what the Germans did to the Jews in the Warsaw ghetto and are committing genocide against the people of Palestine!
However the power of the zionists is still proven by their continuing cover up of the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty and the Israeli and traitors in the ZUS government attack on the WTC on 911.
Until the zionists FED and IRS are abolished , the power of the zionists will continue over America, for it is their power to create money out of thin air that has brought America the wars and debt and a bought and paid for congress aka the lower house of the knesset!
America has been turned into a zionist plantation.
“The Saudi family are Baghdadi Jews.”
Any evidence of this? Not necessarily doubting it but that would take some chutzpah even beyond the level of Jews.
How is it that Zionist war monger A123 always gets to the head of these types of comments?
Another example of the ‘Lobby’ to rule over Americans?
Yes, we all are Palestinians now. And after the next Wall Street crash, lead by Jew Americans who control many of those TBTF banks and the FED, we’re going to be Palestinians, having the same busted nation and broken infrastructure as Palestine, only ours won’t be the result of Israel carpet-bombing our cities, but the result of having no wealth left to fix what is broken, since it made Aliyah overseas.
“Terrorist desert bandits should never be allowed to found a religion.”
That covers Christianity and Judaism too, not just Islam. All three emanate from the same (((foul place)))
Why do you even bother flopping into a discussion among normal people, like some retarded donkey suffering from ataxia…?
It is quite remarkable that I have never seen from you here one single comment that is not ludicrously fantastic and simply hallucinatory…
Your pre-school version of world events has nothing to do with reality…here is an example of your stunted ability to even think straight…
That is completely turning historical facts on its head…pretty much all nations that exist today, exist by the fact that they have been resilient in the face of aggressive conquest…and have been able to shake off unwanted conquest throughout history…
Where are the empires of history…?
What happened to the Austrian Empire that ruled over many of today’s European nations including large parts of Italy, countries like Hungary, Czechia, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, Serbia and others…?
What about the Ottoman Empire that ruled the entire Middle East and in fact a good deal of Europe, including Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and others…?
Where is the Mongol Empire that ruled over Russia…?…today they use the Russian Cyrillic script for their language…quite a turn of events…
What about the mighty British Empire…where is the crown jewel India…I’ll tell you where they are…right in London and taking over everything in sight…India’s Tata motors now owns Jaguar and Land Rover…
Even poor Ireland is getting closer to realizing the unification of their island nation…the Scots are already half way out the door…
I could go on and on…that you could have such an inverted view of actual history indicates that you are hopelessly retarded…
But thanks for posting your asinine drivel here anyway…I find it fascinating to observe the amazingly pathological ravings of individuals who, against all odds, have somehow managed to reach adulthood despite debilitatingly low intelligence…
It means our system needs fine tuning to channel likewise retarded and genetically substandard individuals into their own closed communities where they will eventually pass from the gene pool and make all our lives better through increased vitality of the human species…
Yes, we are all Palestinians. The corollary is that the civil/military command structure of Israel is hostis humani generis, enemy of all humankind. They are guilty of the crime against humanity of extermination. Pillar 3 of the responsibility to protect requires immediate application of Symington-Glenn Amendment and the Leahy Law to Israeli aid. Universal jurisdiction law requires prosecution of Israeli state functionaries in national courts or the ICC.
To cut through the Democratic tradition of nerf reform that nibbles at the edges of this humanitarian crisis, people need to defend the human right to solidarity.
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/Issues/Solidarity/Pages/IESolidarityIndex.aspx
We’re not making common cause with Palestinians, we’re making common cause with every other country in the world to stop the Jewish State’s grave crimes.
Zionist genocide will end when CIA concludes Israel has outlived its usefulness. South Africa was a faithful source of CIA cutouts and irregulars but CIA cut them loose when they stunk up the place too bad. Now Israel stunk up the place so bad that even Gina’s sniffing her pits for that Jew-State smell.
Michael Collins signed a peace treaty that gave away Ulster, because he knew he couldn’t win. And what exactly did the Irish win? They are a colony of the globalists turned into a laughing stock with a homosexual Hindu as their PM.
I don’t see how a nuclear armed state fades away. If Israel’s existence is threatened, do you have any doubt their nukes will fly? I don’t see them allowing themselves to be defeated conventionally without resorting to the nuclear option.
Good morning, Alan!
Appreciate when a distinguished man & USMC Veteran pops into U.R. comments and teaches “asshole” A123 thusly, “Homemade rockets against F-16s, tanks, artillery, plus vicious plagues of settlers in the West Bank and the theft of Palestinian property – Yup, balances out, doesn’t it, a**hole?”
Fyi, a cunning, narcissist, & anoymous “asshole,” peterAUS, regularly emerges from his dark crypt, and extols the virtue of the IDF’s “speed and resolve”😈 which endlessly plagues West Bank and Gaza Strip inhabitants.
Haha, Dirty petey pines to advise ZOG Rocketman specialists, those who’re secure in D.C.’s Pentagon, on how to extinguish patriotic Americans when the dreadful moment hits.😟 Haha, comparatively, A123 is Bush League!
Thanks and my deep “Shallow State” respect, Mr. Sabrosky!
P.S.: My wish is for more commenters, particularly those who share a smidgeon of your prestigious thought, may offer comments to valuable U.R. articles.
thats from the old covenant–[old testament ] christians are not under the old covenant,it is obsolete,we dont follow the torah,mixing 2 covenants brings confusion,christians stay in the old testament too much…. christian zionists seem to be all about the old covenant so they can push thier agenda…new testament is for christians..we were never under the law of moses because the old covenant no longer exists..the messianic jews are christians and under the new covenant.guys like john hagee are false teachers,hes a millionaire and he got rich by decieving people…hes got a giant ziocult thats a money makin machine..
/Palestinians must accept reality./
The reality: Israel wants it all, from the Nile to the Euphrates.
Not likely you’d acquiesce to someone’s effort to dispossess you of your property. Good odds you’d fight them as well. How foolish would it be if I glibly told you to “accept it”?
Palestinians fight because they have no choice.
Israel wil do what it wants. Americans need to vote for representatives who will cut off our lavish foreign aid to Israel if it does not end its illegal settlements, dispossession of native Palestinians, 52 year belligerent occupation of Palestinian homeland.
That is the definition of delusional…I don’t know one single person who would even think this, much less say it…
The fact of the matter is that the Israeli colonial project is doomed…
The Israeli political and security establishment is feeling more insecure than ever…the defeat of the US regime-change project project in Syria is a serious blow for Israeli aspirations for regional hegemony…
At the same time, the KSA’s looming defeat in Yemen is likewise causing big anxiety in Tel Aviv…not to mention the growing strength of Iran, which is consolidating its ‘resistance axis’ throughout the region…from Lebanon, down through the Levant and Iraq and even the Arabian peninsula…
At the same time, the US which has been underwriting Israel’s security, has been slowly but surely eroding as a serious global power…at some point the US will be forced to make an existential choice of disengaging completely from the Middle East, or simply going bust…
The Palestinians don’t have to do anything but wait…time and demographics is on their side…there are already numerous Security Council resolutions on the books calling for Israel’s unconditional withdrawal from the occupied territories…
That is supreme international law…the only thing holding up the implementation of that law is the US protecting Israel…but that cannot last forever…nor probably very long…
Russia and China are leading the way towards a restoration of the postwar international order as defined by international law and its highest body, the Security Council…
I disagree with Mr. Giraldi that a two state solution is no longer viable…it most certainly is the only viable option, since it is rooted in international law…it wasn’t so long ago that Israel was willing to withdraw fully to its pre-1967 borders, but the Palestinians demanded the right of refugees to return to Israel proper…
That proves that those political conditions were possible and will be possible again, as the global power balance swings back to its normal equilibrium…
The Palestinian refugee problem will need to be solved by some kind of compensation for the property that was seized illegally…and that will be that…
Israel will withdraw to its 1967 borders and the settlers in the West bank will have to leave with them…
Nothing else is going to work…ridiculous dreamers on the Israeli side know very well that their dream is just that…
“Don’t they deserve to live in a civilized countries?”
— in contrast to living in uncivilized Israel.
You just explained why Palestinian Jews must fight against invasive non-Palestinian, Arab Muslims.
The Romans and subsequently Muslims displaced and used forced conversion on the original inhabitants, Palestinian Jews. And, as you correctly point out, Palestinian Jews will never acquiesce to Muslim attempts to dispossess them.
When Islam understands this and stop trying to steal land from Palestinian Jews, progress will be possible. And, we are almost there. The Iran driven, violent Shiastinian movement has allowed bridges to form between Sunnis and Jews who are both victims of Shia aggression.
PEACE 😇
Disagree
yours is a cartoon comparison.
Agree, the zionists want the whole world under a satanic zionist NWO, they will not rest until they have destroyed the whole world.
Or White people, because Jews really do seem to do ok for themselves in everyone elses country, usually better than most, even running it. They are really held in high esteem, bo matter how debauched they may be. Drag a line out of the good book which most of them don’t believe in anyway and presto they’re poor Jews again with no home. But they have a home now they just won’t go live in it and you won’t let them in it. So here they are all around the world throrwing out lines for the good book while they do quite well for themselvees still trying to tell the world how they should live without God in a utopian ghetto, slimed and smothered in laws and surveilance, no free speech, and here you are still not wanting them to go home, live in peace in their own land, their own people. The only peace whites will have is when they die. But everyone keeps crying about the Jews, while they run around with impunity obducting 90 year old white German men to try for war crimes, people who wanted their own land and the nerve the gall to want the Jews off it and in their own land.
One could imagine how the first of them to that land may have felt like the pilgrims to America or Boers to S.Afica. What communism has done to America and South Africa is what they are trying to prevent the Palestinians from doing to them. The PLO that started all this are like the ANC, the Muslim Brotherhood etc…all communists and were supported by the old Soviet Union, hey they should see most in Israel as comrades.
Well that’s just my opionion from my own experiences.
Hamas is a Mossad front, and gives the Israels the excuse to kill Palestinians.
Iris-
I can’t decide what you would enjoy more in ” Palestine ” :
1) Having your husband beat the shit out of you for the tea being served tepid
2) Watching some of your 16 children be seduced by Hezbollah to blow themselves up for money and martyrdom
3) Begging Bituah Leumi ( Israel’s Social Security) for money because your husband sleeps until 3pm most days, unless he has a young girl (preferably Jewish) to chase.
It’s a toss up.
Ergo: Why do you reckon none- NOT ONE- Arab or Muslim state will allow ” Palestinians ” to settle there? Israel would pack them up post haste and foot the bill.
Hint: While everyone lauded the USA for electing Obama- have you seen any other Western nation elect a black to run the show?
John Wear’s must-read book,
Germany’s War
Has been added to the Unz Forum collection of HTML books and is the Featured Book
https://www.unz.com/book/john_wear__germanys-war/
Thx Ron Unz and John Wear
‘…Israel will withdraw to its 1967 borders and the settlers in the West bank will have to leave with them…’
Those 1967 ‘borders’ remain what they always were; merely another set of cease-fire lines.
Israel’s borders remain what they have always been; those set forth in the 1947 Partition Declaration. Israel agreed to them, and they have never been superseded.
To abide by both her legal definition and her own commitment, Israel needs to withdraw to those. That is Israel, not something else.
Jesus was not a terrorist.
Sorry A123, but your Hasbara doesn’t float on this site. Meager lies and obfuscations certainly work in the Zio-Congress, but on UNZ, people here still have the ability to read and think for themselves, which is a scary thought to those European and Russian invaders that descended on Palestine like a plague of locusts and have been murdering and stealing their way to Yinon Israel for decades. Fake Jews, as has been shown by DNA samples.
Why not man up A123 and out yourself? Are you a member of the JIDF or the propaganda outlet Megaphone?
If I walked into someone’s house and said “this is my house now” the homeowners wouldn’t be too happy would they? I’m sure they would disagree in me thinking that their house was now mine. They would certainly fight to defend it.
Essentially this is your post. You are trying to promote sympathy for the squatter, who decides that someone else’s house is his. When he gets a bloodied nose, it’s not his fault but the homeowner’s. This is the warped reality of the Ashkenazi Jew who has invaded Palestine. You are trying to gain sympathy for the bully which beautifully epitomises the saying:
The world is waking up to the Jew.
The Jew knows this and is doing its best to censor free speech, the internet and stopping anyone in the BDS movement from succeeding. You think that you can continue to do wrong and pull the wool over people’s eyes, making up some cock-and-bull story about persecution of what people are clearly seeing as the aggressor.
Israel is not the land of the Khazarian. It is the land of Palestinian. Just because some book says that it is the land of the Jews (not related to the Ashkenazi people in any way, whatsoever) doesn’t mean that they have the right to invade and colonise it.
It’s laughable to say the least that Ashkenazi’s actually think this way. To sum up this BS, it’s like a group of Chinese people, deciding one day to convert into being Scots (even though they have absolutely no bloodline, cultural and historical connection to them), flying over to England and invading Berwich-upon-Tweed claiming it for themselves.
Why do you keep repeating these bizarre lies?
Everyone understands that Iran runs Hamas: (1)
Every time violent Iran loses, a new crazy the conspiracy theory emerges. What is next?
Israel and KSA are cooperating to stop Iranian aggression. Is the Saudi royal family is a Mossad team?
Russia is helping Israeli air strikes against Iranian targets is Syria. Is Putin a Mossad operative?
PEACE 😇
_______
(1) https://www.weaselzippers.us/436759-report-iran-spending-1-billion-each-year-to-support-terrorism/
American “law enforcement” has adopted israeli military tactics, sending “trainers” to israel in order to learn how to deal with us “civilians”.
The old “escalation of force” model, once a staple of U S “law enforcement strategy” has been replaced with israeli-style “command and control” tactics, in which immediate compliance is demanded, even if it is impossible to comply, and even if conflicting and confusing commands are issued by multiple police officers.
Witness the murder of Daniel Shaver by police officer Philip Brailsford. Shaver was ordered to crawl with his hands behind his back, which is humanly impossible.
Shaver was shot at point-blank range while attempting to comply with Braisford’s commands.
Shaver had the inscription “you’re f#cked” on the dust cover of his weapon, which in ordinary cases (non-police) would be used to prove intent.
The other police officers standing around are just as culpable in Shaver’s murder.
To add insult to injury, Brailsford was acquitted of all charges, despite of video evidence being available which documented the murder.
Not only that, Brailsford was allowed to rejoin the police department so he could receive a pension.
Indeed, we are all Palestinians, now…
The world is waking up to what Israel is about, the book By Way of Deception by ex Mossad agent Victor Ostrovsky is an eye opener!
You paid shills are so annoying. Us Iranians will run your disgusting vermin back to your ghettos in Europe. Hope those JIDF shekels are worth it.
I’m dismayed by being on the same side as Ilham Omar and Rashida Tlaib on this issue.
They are lunatics on all issues except this one, and they are not good spokesmen on the issue. It’s like having a retard speak for you
I’ve heard that somewhere before …..
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sxqLgNU13em9/
Judensau encourages lying to disarm Americans
“If you’re going to take people’s guns away, wait until you get elected — then take the guns away,” she said. “Don’t tell them ahead of time.”
https://www.foxnews.com/media/joy-behars-guns-second-amendment
Modify message
See also: http://judaism.is/disarming-goyim.html
Leaked footage shows shocking moment Israeli policewoman shoots Palestinian in the back ‘for fun’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7649189/Leaked-footage-shows-Israeli-policewoman-shoots-innocent-Palestinian-fun.html
See also: http://judaism.is/genocide.html
Apartheid South Africa was also a nuclear powered state. Whites there had a better historic argument than istaelis have. Palestinians are being treated far worse than blacks were treated under apartheid.
Usual sh!t. Most people commenting on anything Jooish are delusional idiots. Let’s sum it for the n-th time:
1. Jews living in Western world suck, big. No, or only partially true.
2. Jewish ethnic activism sucks. Mostly correct
3. Jews are parasites of the Western world (US, UK, continental Europe,..). No, you’re- who think this- a moron.
4. Jews, as an ethnic group, dominate & somehow rule US etc. No, you’re delusional.
5. Jews dominate the media. In the US, mostly correct, or Jewish loony liberals along with other liberals. In other countries (France, Italy, UK, …Russia?)- no, you’re nuts.
6. Jews, as a group, are highly ethnocentric. Yes.
7. Jews are foreigners in European & Euro-derived lands. Ummm…it depends. Some yes, some no. But true, they stick together very frequently, so that this gets on others’ nerves.
8. Palestinian Arabs are an oppressed nation. No, they’re even not a nation. They are Arabs, Muslims & Christians (and the Druze etc.) who live in vast swaths of territory. Some of that territory they lost in wars against Israeli Jews, but that’s the way when you lose a war. They were not expelled (some were, true); they mostly fled- unlike Germans who actually were expelled in 1944-45, c. 13 millions of them.
When you lose an existential war- this sh!t frequently happens.
9. Palestinian cause is the just cause. It depends on your POV. This is a battle of two middle-Eastern ethnic-religious groups for the same piece of land, more or less. Why would anyone else care? Do Jews have some some historical “right of return” to the land described in OT? No, that’s just the way history has turned out. Were it not for Hitler, there would have been no Israel. Do “Palestinians” have a right to return to all of Israel, i.e. to, basically, kick those Jews out? Well, they try, try, try,… and lose even more. Is there something righteous in their struggle to demographically swamp Israel & to kick local Jews out? Depends: if you’re an outsider like me- I don’t see that one part of Arabs has more “right” to their homeland than do Jews.
10. Should Western peoples be on the “Palestinian” side? Well, if “West” means something- absolutely no. Because Arabs, like virtually all Muslims, and all blacks… don’t belong to the West.
Jews, as a group, suck, many of them. Arabs super-suck.
The Muslims don’t want to go live in their lands with their own people either and seem quite happy to walk in the Jewish man’s footsteps, along with a parasite band of others. How is the Palestinian living on another man’s land any different than the communist Jew? What of the flood of “refugees” who flood anothers land but never want to retrun home? Aren’t they too like the communist Jew? They all do quite well for themselves.Don’t they too want to eliminate the Christian God? With so much abortion how you could anyone ever call the military a baby killer and have it be meaningful?
Go vote for Bernie Sanders now.
/it wasn’t so long ago that Israel was willing to withdraw fully to its pre-1967 borders, but the Palestinians demanded the right of refugees to return to Israel proper…/
Not sure where you’re getting this information. For many decades now, Israel has referred to the Green Line as a “suicide border.”
Arafat and Barak almost struck a deal at Taba in 2001, but Israeli public opinion scuttled it:
https://fair.org/extra/the-myth-of-the-generous-offer/
Have you considered Aliyah?
[my emphasis]
I agree Dr. G., but I would also remind your readers that as morally shameful as Trump’s administration has been (very much so), it isn’t even close to the magnitude of “morally shameful” as the previous administrations were.
‘Shock and Awe’
‘Destruction of Libya’
Syria (at long last) is putting the pieces back together. Russia and Ukraine are in talks, with a spotlight on endemic previous Ukrainian corruption. In Gaza and the West Bank, it’s seems like Trump is giving the zio-thugs just enough rope. Omar and others, as you mention, have lifted the veil on the horrors in Palestine, and the more people see, the more all decent people will be filled with righteous wrath for the zio-scum.
So, not to justify what Trump has done, by ignoring and exacerbating the Palestinian’s plight, but to point out how horribly bad it all was before Trump got there, and how much the Deepstate would like ((demand)) that it continue to be, only worse.
Over a million innocent souls perished in the wars perpetrated by the Bush and Obama regimes. Treasonous wars based on obvious lies, including torture and war crimes and atrocities writ large. If the ((Deepstate)) had its druthers, then those wars and horrors would be only the prologue.
All I’m saying is I’m trying to keep things in perspective. The undisputed (((ruler$ of the Western world))) conceived and perpetrated the mass-slaughter of over sixty million Christians in the last century. Often in ways so horrific, (gulags, torture, burning alive, slow starvation by the millions), that it benumbs the soul. This is a source of eternal glee and perpetual self-congratulation for all self-chosen Jewish supremacists. Now, they plot, ‘If only we can outdo ourselves in this century too!’
If they could, they would see Russia and Eastern Europe fight to the fiery death of every last Christian in both those lands. (and we all know it ; )
If they could, they would dash the lives of every last Christian on earth, fighting to the death, every last Muslim. And we all know it.
And would dance with such unrestrained euphoria on their graves, to give the ‘Dancing Israelis’ a run for their money.
So it’s just with all of this in perspective, that I find myself wondering how bad it could have been. (And pray that I can continue to say things like that, with each of Dr. G.’s excellent articles).
You admit that Palestinian Jews were converted (by force, you say) by Arabs, but you then go on to say that Palestinians have no right to the land of which they have been dispossessed. Isn’t that illogical?
Only someone who denies facts would make such a ludicrous claim. Why should the Muslim Occupying forces receive beneficial treatment?
____
If you want to discuss Apartheid, we need to start with the two most Apartheid cities on the planet, Mecca & Medina. These are no doubt the two most dangerous places for an infidel (Jew, Christian, or other) to visit.
Why is it that Muslims always point the finger at others while covering up their own Human Rights violations that are hundreds of times worse?
PEACE 😇
Jewish scumbag of the day…
The Anonymous Israeli Sniper.
Hiding behind a uniform, he (she) shoots unarmed and innocent Palestinians on a daily basis, and gets away with it.
Until they die.
Then, in Hell, as they are being eaten forever by a giant Komodo Dragon, they scream… “Anti-semite!”
When I searched a while back I did come across the rainbow flag, once even on the wikepedia page, but it is wrong. Somebody must be messing with the Internet and misdirecting and disinforming. The real flag of Birobidzhan is:
I do not believe that is an option for Christians such as myself.
However, I do have a suggestion for you. Take your Hajj and do not come back.
PEACE 😇
Christ was a Semite.
The second video is quite remarkable.
I knew some of this stuff already, but not how deep it went.
I appreciate how honest these Arabs are. Fighting a frankly imperialistic foe who just wants to conquer my people and doesn’t hide what he is doing – well, I don’t like it, but I can respect it. That’s human nature.
you’re not alone
It is a fact that Hamas is a Mossad front, do the research, and the Saudis are hand in glove with Israel and Iran has not started a war in over 300 years!
Ron Paul and Steve Pieczenik are also on the record saying that Hamas is a Mossad front, do the research!
Read the book By Way of Deception by ex Mossad agent Victor Ostrovsky, open your eyes, Israel’s government is based on deception and lies!
Ironically, Israelis and Palestinians actually get along in a rough sort of way based on a real understanding of what’s going on.
The Israelis know that the Palestinians are the spearhead of Arab imperialism, the attempt to conquer and subjugate foreign peoples that has characterized them since the 8th century.
When the latest empires to rule Palestine dissolved, the British and Ottoman, and the region split up into various countries, the Jewish community in Palestine wanted the right to govern itself. The Arabs immediately tried to conquer them and subjugate them to their rule, as is their imperial tradition.
Arabs of course know what they are doing, and they understand that the Jewish community in the region won’t let itself be subjugated by them. And that every time the Arabs try to carry out their imperial project, they will lose a bit more land.
So there is a certain rough coexistence on this basis.
Of course, the divisions of the region start becoming interesting to outsiders because they project all their own mental problems and issues onto it as if it were a blank canvas.
Moolah talks, rubbish walks… figure out the money and you shall be set free!
I don’t see Palestinians as a real people; they’re just a bunch of Arabs & it is absolutely irrelevant whether they are in Syria, Egypt or Arabia. They themselves say they’re not a “real” people.
On the other hand, real peoples like Uyghurs & Tibetans are swamped by the Chinese, which is a real tragedy & only, huh, Richard Gere complains.
So, what the big deal with “Palestinians”? Why would they have a “right to exist”on some shitty piece of land Jews seem to be obsessively addicted to in past 2 millennia?
And then, what with Amazonian Indians, Eskimos, Ostyaks, Okinawans, …..? What about expulsion of 13 million Germans in what are now parts of Poland, Czechia, Russia….?
Israelis should have expelled all of them in 1967. & there would be peace.
It is everybody’s national duty to fight against foreign invaders, and for those that still have a state that should start with the military, the police, down to every citizen. So what happened to the white nations? At least the Palestinians will never give up, but it looks like many others have lost any concept of nationhood and will lose their nations by stealth to foreign invaders, with assistance of their own demoncratically elected governments and fifth column NGOs operating freely in the open their criminal enterprise to import fast breeders from other continents. Any self respecting people can see that this is an utterly disgraceful state of affairs and such nations deserve no respect.
Where, on this earth, have the Palestinians ‘invaded’, colonised and actively genociding the residents? It’s a rhetorical question, because the answer is a simple – nowhere.
First off, have you actually bothered to look at WHO’S behind the wars in the middle east responsible FOR the subsequent floods of refugees? Secondly, have you cared to look at WHO’S behind all the immigration organisations here in the west? Thirdly, Gadaffi warned the west that Libya was the wall holding back the millions of Africans desperately trying to get into Europe. And they murdered him, destroyed Libya and the result was millions of Africans piling into Europe, with no one to stop them.
Should you bother to, you’ll find that ZIONIST Jews were behind all along with their shabbos goy, puppets.
Well, considering that the Muslims actually look upon Christ as a prophet, revered in their faith, they don’t want to eliminate any Christian God. As for abortion, while I haven’t looked ‘deep’ enough into it and although abortions have been carried out throughout time, what we have to look at really is who was behind the promotion of abortion, as it is today. What groups have been behind the promotion of abortion? Certainly we can look at the feminists and should we go back to who was behind the 2nd wave feminists, in the USA, we need look no further than Jewish, lesbian misandrists. It was they who brainwashed the women into hating men, into promoting the absurd idea that sexual intercourse with a man was rape. Again, Jews are heavily involved in the western abortion industry, from provocateurs to doctors carrying them out. Take the Democrat Chuck Schumer, of Jew York. He’s pro abortion in the US (murder of gentiles) and anti abortion in Israel. This, in itself speaks volumes, that stupid goy, in the US are clearly incapable of seeing. They support the clear hypocrite Schumer and remain silent to the fact that he actively promotes white genocide. It’s laughable to state the least.
Although I will agree that any woman, in the west, ranting and raving about IDF murder of Palestinian, pregnant women, while herself being pro abortion is a hypocrite.
As for Bernie Sanders, well, I’m sorry but firstly, I’m from the UK. Secondly I don’t vote, having voted once in my life, thirty years ago. Thirdly, if I did vote and I was in the US, it certainly wouldn’t be for the left, that’s for sure. Bernie Sanders is a communist. There’s somewhat of a tiff going on with the Jews in the USA, that is the left wing communists and the right wing Zionists. The left wing communists want their global communist state and control over all, while the Zionists want their Israel and control over all. Both are essentially one and the same as you’ll find lots of Zionists in the left, considering that the Democrat party is owned by the Zionist, just as is the Republican. That’s it. Should, however, Jews come under attack from anyone, both sides will unite to destroy them.
I was paraphrasing Jacques Ellul, from his book on propaganda. Spengler also said no animal trainer has his charges more under his control than the owner of a newspaper has the minds of his readers.
I didn’t want to say too much before. My sense is that neither the author nor any of the commenters has any real experience dealing with Jews, none in commerce in any case, and surely not with Israelis or Lubavitcher types, who in the latter case may be more obnoxious than Israelis.
Years ago at One State Street Plaza in downtown NY, for example, there was a Lubavitcher office, subleased, on my floor. The hall men’s room couldn’t be entered because these men were so stupefyingly filthy. Even the hall water fountain was unusable because they’d trim their locks in the fountain using these small scissors and mirrors they carry with them. This had to be intentional befouling, since the men’s room wasn’t twenty feet away.
The Sauds have plenty of influence….heres how it works……
The Saudis want to buy 50 F-16 ….the Israelis jump up and down and scream that would give Saudi an edge over their IAF…..So to solve it and sell the planes to Saudi congress gives Israel more F-16s and everyone is happy.
Hmm…
I think Rothschild and the Balfour Declaration was responsible for the creation of Israel. Hitler wanted the anti German Jews (communists) out of Germany. He couldn’t really care less to where. They tried Madagascar and the Jews refused and so Israel was decided. Yes, Hitler didn’t help the cause of the Palestinians, but that wasn’t his concern. His concern was for the German people. But regardless of Hitler, Israel would be, simply because you had the world’s wealthiest family bankrolling its existence. And that family, had been responsible, for every world conflict since the latter 18th century onwards and exceptionally powerful.
Yes, but were it not for the Jews, we would not have the problems we do with Arabs and Muslims. Pre 1969, there were very few Muslims in Britain. Along with that very few blacks, as the Windrush was what started the migration. The subsequent race acts on the mid ’60’s destroyed any indigenous fightback against the soon to be, flood of Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Indians from the Indian sub continent and of course, Africa. The Jews, again, were behind not only the race acts, but the immigration acts as well. I would provide a link to that, but sadly the website with the information is down for maintenance.
Our Muslim problem is 100% down to Zionist Jews (and their shabbod goy puppets), realising that two world wars didn’t force out the Jews to Israel, so they would bring their war against the Palestinians and Muslims into the western world through mass immigration, resulting in the nightmare scenario we see, growing all over Europe – Germany, Sweden, France, Netherlands and of course the UK.
The way to deal with the Neo-Nazi Israel and the BDS is to treat Israel with disdain and shun all those that support its crimes. Eventually this will force Israel to start obeying the law and return to its legally defined 1948 borders and stop killing Palestinians men women and children and thereby start acting less like a rogue criminal terrorist state that routinely commits war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and Apartheid in order to steal land and resources belonging to other countries.
The Jewish supremacist Zionists are the victims!
Why don’t people realize that?!
It is just more white people’s rabid anti-Semitism?
“P.S.: My wish is for more commenters, particularly those who share a smidgeon of your prestigious thought, may offer comments to valuable U.R. articles.”
I agree. In my defense, if I had “a smidgeon”your eloquence, Mr. Orloski, I’d be commenting more. But suffice it to say your comments are far better than I can do, so thanks for covering me!
Thanks also to Mr. Sabrosky for all you’ve done over the years to WTFU dumb Americans. You’ve been a HUGE force for justice and decency.
Huh?? Couldnt be more wrong.
Israel has been demolishing Palestine homes in Jerusalem and issuing Jews permits to build there for one thing.
The seizing of Palestine land has never stopped. You need to read the Israeli and ME papers if you want to know what is going on.
https://imemc.org/article/israel-plans-to-seize-over-600-dunams-of-land-in-nablus-and-jerusalem/
Israel Plans to Seize Over 600 Dunams of Land in Nablus and Jerusalem
November 3, 2019 4:20 PM IMEMC & Agencies Human rights, Israeli Settlement, Jerusalem, Nablus, News Report, Refugees/Immigration, West Bank
Israeli occupation authorities ordered, on Saturday, the confiscation of 500 dunams of Palestinian land in the village of Hizma, east of Jerusalem, and 124 dunams in the villages of Majdal Bani Fadel and Douma, south of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, local sources said.
Muslim Abu Heleou, head of Hizma municipality, told WAFA that the Israeli army handed the Palestinian Civil Liaison a notification regarding Israel’s intention to size 500 dunams of land which belong to Palestinians from Hizma, with a view of expanding the illegal Israeli settlement of Adam, nearby
Since when was foreign policy decided on the basis of morality? Since never.
But in any case, what exactly do you think would happen if the Western states abandoned Israel? Israel would surely be crushed, though perhaps not before initiating a series of nuclear exchanges making much of the world uninhabitable, and imposing on the Western world a flood of Middle Eastern refugees that would make the flood of Syrian refugees look like an insignificant trickle.
The problem with US policy on Israel is not that it asserts the right of Israel to exist, but that it fails to offer an end to the oppression of the Palestinians. I suggest that the only solution is to carve out another new state: a New Palestine. Ten billion dollars to Egypt for the purchase of 10,000 square kilometers of Sinai, plus another half trillion over ten or twenty years (dirt cheap compared with America’s recent wars of choice in the ME) to develop the place, and there could be a New Palestinian state. Allied or Confederated with Egypt, the new state would provide Egypt both with a breadbasket based on high tech desert agriculture, and a buffer between itself and Israel.
I LOVE that one!
It is actually quite logical, I just need to provide a bit more detail. Sorry.
For simplicity let us stuck with the big 3 religions:
— Christianity began on the plains of Golgatha in Palestine.
— Judaism has thousands of years of established historical presence in Palestine.
— Islam is a non-native religion that arrived in Palestine via violent Jihad ~600 AD.
As theory — It is impossible for the non-Palestinian faith of Islam have rights to Palestinian lands. To allow victory by forced conversion would encourage and validate forced conversion campaigns.
In practice — One has to be more flexible. The people and traditions of East Bank Palestine are effectively gone unlike West Bank Christians and Jews. Given the size of Palestine, there is enough land to go around.
_____
The descendants of the victims of forced conversion have two choices:
-1- They can denounce and leave the belief system forced on their ancestors. Once they return to the Jewish or Christian faith of their forebearers they can stay in Palestine.
-2- Or, they can keep the beliefs forced on their ancenstors. If they take this option they must take their non-Palestinian beliefs and leave Jewish/Christian Palestine. Anyone who wants to be both Palestinian and Muslim could relocate to Arab Palestine (a.k.a. TransJordan, Jordan).
_____
Making this work as practical matter has some complications that would be better addressed in a separate thread if anyone wants to pursue this option. Such as:
— Validating conversions — Preventing fake conversions / Avoiding kicking out true converts.
— Compensation for honorable and effective migration — The failed state of Liberia is an example of what must be avoided. There are a large number of parents who would be eager to take their children away from the violence, but there needs to be a workable receiving location.
— There are more than the “Big 3” religions
— Reserving land for Christians — This is actually easier than you might think because Christians do not want an independent nation state. Locations critical to the New Testament, such as Bethlehem and Golgatha, do not substantially overlap with critical sites for Judaism. The only tense point that immediately springs to mind is the Garden of Gesthemane.
PEACE 😇
I know, I know – their ‘God’ is the original Anti-Semite.
1. Were it not for Hitler, there would have been not enough Jews to impose their nation state in the mid-East. Never mind Balfour, Rothschilds,… this is of tertiary importance.
2. Jews have nothing to do with Pakistanis & all Muslim Arabs (Algerians, Moroccans,..) swamping the West. In fact, more than 80-90% of all Muslim “refugees” in past half a year have been Afghans & Pakistanis- nothing to do with Israel.
And let me not start about blacks, whichever their religious culture…
The US military works for international corporations not for the American people – “aid” is simply code for stealing from the taxpayers to enrich defense contractors and mob bankers.
The theft also includes stealing from the citizens of the “aided” country whether it’s Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Japan, et al. A world of vast profiteering for the rich in the name of “security” so threats must be created continously by intelligence agencies.
Since US weapon sales mean “freedom of speech and democracy” to Christians like the mafia’s Phil Giraldi, his problem with Israel is that they are mean to people and take their real estate which sounds very familiar.
well, other than the reason of every individual’s right not to be murdered for his property…
There is also the reality of ‘First they came for the Palestinians’.
Because as Dr. G. correctly points out, we are all Palestinians now.
If we allow the Jewish supremacists to use their ill-gotten lucre to genocide the Palestinians, then only the biggest idiot on the planet doesn’t know who’s next. In fact the only people that the Jewish supremacists hate more than Palestinians, are white folks just like me.
As goes the Palestinians, so too goes the Western world’s people.
If they can genocide the Palestinians, right in front of the world’s eyes, then what’s to keep them from genociding the white Rhodesians, or the white South Africans, or foisting a undeclared race war against the whites of America, using their armies of ‘gib me dats’? Ultimately swamping and swarming them with a demographic fait accompli, so that one day soon the white people of America will wake up in a land that considers them the enemy. (if that hasn’t happened already ; )
In the last century, (as I just mentioned), Jewish supremacists used their control over the Russian government to genocide millions of hard working white people to slow and excruciating death. Is there any reason on this planet to consider the nature of Jewish supremacists to have changed in one iota?
Or, does their unhinged, unilateral hatred seem almost to feed on itself, in a circular collective psychosis of egomaniacal hatred, until it engulfs the lands doomed by their presence, to strife, slaughter, and horrors?
Look at Ukraine, or Syria. Those people’s lives were relatively stable, and even pleasant, until the Jewish supremacists descended upon them and created unbound misery, death and war.
Today the Palestinian people have lived in Jewish supremacist’s ground zero of maniacal, murderous psychopathy for generations. Their heroic resistance to Zionism is a call to us all. Their spirit of dignity in the face of the blood-soaked fiend, should resound in the hearts of mankind planet wide. We should all demand NO! to any more ethno-criminality, theft and genocide.
We are all Palestinians now.
This is another potentially reasonable proposal if the details can be worked out.
Buying land in southern Sinai means that there would be no direct border between Israel and New Palestine. This eliminates risks of fence line provocations, mistakes, line wolves, and over escalation.
Starting with an Egyptian governor and police prevents the corrupt PLO, PA, Fatah, Hamas, and UNRWA elites from bringing the current problems to New Palestine. Also, the rollout could be done without approval of these bodies. Palestinians could vote with their feet to leave behind the current crop of failed leaders.
The biggest problem would most likely be too many people trying to move too quickly.
PEACE 😇
How many Palestinians do live in Israel proper? Are they oppressed?
Well, the Jews are not the victims. The point of Israel is so that Jews are no longer victims.
Israel is just the aggressed against party. Had it not successfully defended itself, it would have been the victim. But that didn’t happen.
Lol! The only one sounding wacky, is you!
Pure nonsense. Israel will nuke nobody.
More idiotic BS… though coming from you, that’s to be expected!
First let me state that I am no fan of Jews whether Zionists or not. Let me give you my selfish reason for wanting the U.S. to continue supporting Israel, but not at the expense of our security here in America that is: If you are anti Israel then you better be ready to take 6 million Jews here in the U.S. if Israel would go under. Do you want Jews here or over there? If your an American citizen who happens to love Jews for some reason then let Israel go under and you can happily have millions of Jews flood into this country. If your not a fan of Jews you will want to keep them over there, where they belong.
Also let me add: What difference to you does it make whether or not Israel expands from the Nile to the Euphrates as their holy books claims is their right? It is none of our business what Israel does as long as we are not effected in some negative way.
Because the truth of pure monotheism cannot be defeated. See, that proves the deceit of you pagan godless scum.
The PLO accepted all of UN Security Council (unanimous) Resolution 242 long before the Oslo Accords. It recognizes Israel in pre 1967 borders. Israel has not accepted it. https://peacemaker.un.org/sites/peacemaker.un.org/files/SCRes242%281967%29.pdf
Israel has stated Hamas refuses to acknowledge Israel’s “right to exist” (as if any country has a “right” to exist). Hamas has asked Israel, exist as what? The UN partition plan? 1953? 1967? Today’s occupied territory? Eretz Israel? Hamas is still waiting for an answer to their question, although they have stated that UNR 242 would be acceptable. Note, that Israel’s “withdrawal” from Gaza isn’t an actual withdrawal from Gaza. It is a withdrawal from what they say is Gaza, not the 1967 border.
The Israeli tactic has been and is, to move the goalposts as a solution draws near.
Back in the early 70s, the assassinated Saudi King Faisal said that if the US wanted peace in the Middle East, all it had to do was tell Israel that funding will be stopped. Peace would come within a week. A back door way to that was the Symington Glenn amendments stopping aid to NPT non signatories. The (((Lobby))) did its job, and the amendments were ignored. A lawsuit was filed
https://www.corporatecrimereporter.com/news/200/lawsuit-claims-aid-to-nuclear-israel-illegal-under-symington-glenn-amendments/
To the best of my knowledge, it is ongoing, and as in the case of Michael Flynn, the government refuses to provide required documentation.
Three cheers for AIPAC! Dual loyalty is a lie, there is only one loyalty for them.
Jesus is not a propher but the Christian God. Europe isn’t the home of Palestinians and neither is America, yet no one can ask them to leave. Blah Blah Blah to the Zionist non-sense. Most communist Jews love that you hate Israel, Maybe it comes from their old Soviet ties, they don’t want to live there either, they love their false victimhood in other peoples countries. Lots of people would like for the US to de-friend Israel to put the Palestinians in charge like they did in South Africa, letting someone else have it because they themselves don’t actually want to live there, but now would have friends running the place. Just like all those Muslims who in the Arab Spring’s that really enjoyed the west forcing Democracy on their nation, Kurds in Iraq, Kurds in Syria. Just like the Muslims in Bsnia crying they were being ethnically cleansed. Just like….
@ DESERT FOX #77
DESERT FOX says. “America has been turned into a zionist planation”. Very true.
Ever since the Khazar Jews, Rothschilds and comany, established through the FED the debt economy as opposed to the old work economy, Americans have been transformed to genuine plantation slaves.
Tennesse Earnie Ford described this in these two verses of his song.
“St. Peter don’t you call me ’cause I can’t go
I owe my soul to the company store”
You have a good mind DESERT FOX and clear vision. Stay strong.
Why is it that ALL Zionists [like you] are lying pieces of S?
Not even the heavily Zionist edited Wikipedia denies the Palestinians are a ethnonational group.
They are an ancient Levantine population evidently also influenced by numerous invaders.
“Palestinian Arabs are an ethnonational group[31][32][33][34][35][36][37] comprising the modern descendants of the peoples who have lived in Palestine over the centuries, including Jews and Samaritans, and who today are largely culturally and linguistically Arab.[38][39][40][41][42][43][44][45]”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palestinians
The idea that all those people in the Greater ME who speak Arabic are one and the same, “Arabs”, is false and idiotic.
Algerians are not Lebanese who r not Saudis though they all speak Arabic.
LOL……sorry , but Israel would never get off enough nukes to destroy the western world.
If the US didn’t vaporize Israel’s nuke launch facility the minute after one was launched from one of the Boomer nuke subs off its shore then a Russian nuke sub would.
Okay, lets go with your 100 year old proposal.
Jews hate each other even more than they hate the Goy.
So, how long before the North splits from the South . . . again?
Last time, if the fiction of the OT is to be ‘believed’, it only took ~150 years for civil strife to erupt resulting from over-taxation and mismanagement.
But, this time it’s different, right?
Look, the tribe, most of whom aren’t even Semitic, are basically narcissistic women, as they:
1) Are Perpetually Unhappy
2) Live in an Artificially Induced State of Scarcity That Can Only Be Satiated with Continual Acquisitiveness
3) Are Prone to Magical Thinking
4) Are Obsessed with Identifying Threats that Generally Don’t Exist
5) Are Vain, Conceited, Self Centered
6) Will Engage in No End of Artifice to Achieve Their Aims
7) Will Rain Hell Upon Anyone That Denies Them Their ‘Entitlement’
8) Fear Their Own Mortality to No End
9) Invented a God That Doesn’t Even Like Them
. . . and that’s just part of the list.
This is the group that’s going to be happy if only you give them what they want?
You’re even dumber than you sound.
Oh, good. Glad that’s settled then. No need even for a rationale, the case is so clear.
All right. But by the way, it might do well to offer the rationale for your so forthrightly declared opinions.
Thank you, the zionist privately owned FED and IRS are destroying America and very few Americans realize it.
“Palestinians” are not a people. “Syrians” are not a people. “Lebanese” are not a people. “Egyptians” are not a people….
Arabic-speaking tribes are unified by :a) common imperial Arab history, standard Arabic language & culture, b) tribal identity, which supersedes pan-Arabic (and non-existent “national”), c) religion, which is as a rule, the most important
There does not exist, now, a single Arabic nation. At most, ethnic-cultural groups. And “Palestinians” are not even that.
The same goes for “peoples” like Indians, Pakistanis, Indonesians, British, Swiss, Belgians, …
complete and total, a-historical bullshit.
Herzl did the Economic Hitman scam, boxing the Ottomans into a corner, before Hitler was in long pants.
https://www.persee.fr/doc/cemot_0764-9878_1999_num_28_1_1476
you’re not at a Hagee zio-fest, dude, you’re among people who have autopsied the stinking corpses of zionist hasbara.
The “truth of pure monotheism” that has to be spread by the sword is a curse upon humanity. Better have Hindus who worship 330,000,000 gods but are peaceful, than “pure monotheistic” Muslims who are aggressive.
Oh well then, I am reassured.
Still, here’s what American Jewish author Ron Rosenbaum writes:
Israel has been building nuclear weapons for 30 years. The Jews understand what passive and powerless acceptance of doom has meant for them in the past, and they have ensured against it. Masada was not an example to follow—it hurt the Romans not a whit, but Samson in Gaza? What would serve the Jew-hating world better in repayment for thousands of years of massacres but a Nuclear Winter. Or invite all those tut-tutting European statesmen and peace activists to join us in the ovens? For the first time in history, a people facing extermination while the world either cackles or looks away—unlike the Armenians, Tibetans, World War II European Jews or Rwandans—have the power to destroy the world. The ultimate justice?
The Talmud is worse than the Koran. “Churchianity” is fake and not real Christianity. Things will get better, but very slowly and over thousands of years. Eventually, real Christianity will be the majority.
Had the traitor Balfour (believed to be a crypto Jew) not signed Palestine over to the Rothschild, there would be no Israel, thus, Hitler’s expulsion of Jews to Israel is of ‘tertiary’ importance. Just so you can understand Rothschild created Israel. Had there been no Rothschild – no Israel. It’s a bit of a no-brainer that one and an irrefutable argument.
Zionists run the government, of what has been of late – Jewish prime ministers. Immigration is controlled by government. Ergo Jews have been responsible for allowing the mass migration of immigrants into the UK and the rest of the west. Jews are behind the race acts, behind the immigration acts and behind the organisations supporting immigrants and immigration into the west. This again, is an irrefutable argument.
Of course, the blessed Christ PBUH was not a terrorist, but many of his whitrash followers sure are.
Whether you have shot or blown up innocents, I know not, but your evil heart sure qualifies as one, for the support it gives to the whitrash who do.
To read these articles read ‘between the lines’.
Its actually propaganda to make people think that Israel is going to attack Iran all on its own.
To agitate DC and Trump with a ….’if you don’t do it we will’.
They blame their ‘coming attack on Iran’ on Trump deserting Syria so say ‘since they are all alone’ they must attack Iran themselves…..a blame and blackmail gambit.
Israel is too weak to directly attack Iran.
What they will do is try to provoke Hezbollah into a war first and hope the US will step in at that point.
Expect to see a uptick in this kind of agitating aimed at Trump and congress..
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2019/11/israel-preparing-open-war/601285/.
The Coming Middle East Conflagration
Israel is bracing itself for war with Iranian proxies, as Tehran escalates its provocations. But what will the United States do if conflict comes?
Nov 4, 2019
Michael Oren
Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/what-happens-iran-if-israel-attacked-nuclear-weapons-91166
What Happens to Iran if Israel Attacked with Nuclear Weapons?
Under certain circumstances, Israel might consider a preemptive nuclear attack
https://breakingdefense.com/2019/10/israel-needs-many-billions-immediately-to-counter-iran-netanyahu/
So, sources say, as the feeling in Israel mounts that the US does not intend to act against Iran except through sanctions, the chances for military confrontation with Iran and its proxies look more likely each day.
The Palestinians are a society that sponsors terrorism. Only a propagandist would ignore this simple fact.
LOL……another Jew with delusions of revenge and grandeur….dime a dozen in zio world.
Anyways, all this ideological talk is meaningless hot air.
What is needed is a simple pragmatic solution. Obviously there are countless pragmatic solutions.
But humans like to fight. As someone said, to be is to fight.
As someone who has tried, at various points in my life, to cultivate a peaceful, non-offensive, and yielding and pliant manner, so as to avoid conflict, I have found to my astonishment, that this personality style also had its “natural” enemies in the wild, and aroused a shocking amount of rage and persecution.
That is because adopting any stance whatsoever involves one in conflict – even the stance of trying to avoid conflict. There are people who hate those who refuse to hate, etc.
So to exist is to fight.
So there will be no pragmatic and fair minded resolution, because to exist – to have a particular personality and culture – is to have natural and spontaneous enemies and haters.
Jews certainly have a particular culture. Arab Muslims certainly have a particular culture. There was no chance from the beginning lol.
I suggest the more intelligent and far seeing among us take it all with a sense of humor, and a bit of compassion for the people who really can’t see beyond their particular stances, who are utterly trapped in their point of view.
Seeing all sides, of course, does not preclude taking a side – I am obviously on the side of Jews. But I have a bit of a sense of humor about it.
Not real. This is an example of revenge fantasy that never happens in real life. Israel has enough nukes to deter all Arabic/Islamic efforts of annihilation. But, if Israelis would be- which is impossible- crazy enough to try to strike at Europe- don’t forget that Britain & France have more than enough nuke potential to obliterate Israel in seconds. And then, real powers like Russia & US would never allow anyone (this, of course, includes Israel) to plunge the world in global chaos with mass extinction of most significant & productive parts of the world.
And global winter is, while an interesting speculation, not sure to be the real threat at all…
In Islam he is. He is looked upon as a holy man and revered by Muslims. They have respect for Christ, but Jews, on the other hand, according to their Talmud believe him to be a sorcerer of magics, that he is boiling in hot semen in hell and that his mother, Mary, was a whore.
America is a globalist state. It stopped being a nation a long time ago and anyone, who gets citizenship, in the US today, is an American, ergo they are Palestinian Americans.
Hmm….if that’s the way you wish to perceive the situation then you’ll forever be trapped in your little box, looking out, instead of outside looking in and seeing the bigger picture.
As for the rest of your comment, not really any point in replying to it. Sorry.
“…I don’t see Palestinians as a real people; they’re just a bunch of Arabs & it is absolutely irrelevant whether they are in Syria, Egypt or Arabia. They themselves say they’re not a “real” people…”
Correct, the Palestinians saw themselves only as local Arabs, part of Bilād ash-Shām, “Northern Country”, i.e. the region comprising Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Palestine. A definite ethnic group they never were. But the struggle against the Zionists has united them and given them an identity, thus they have become an ethnic group by a historical process. Such identity formation by the struggle against a common enemy is not rare in history. Most post-colonial countries of the Third World have become nations in the same way. So yes, nowadays the Palestinians have to be considered as a real people.
Among all those peoples nationalism is growing. These are historical processes that take some time.
I’m with you! It’s none of our business. That’s how I feel about all those countries over there, NONE OF OUR BUSINESS. Unfortunately some people just won’t ever let us leave, including people like renfro and the rest of the left fighting for someone else’s “rights” and want to suck everyone else in along the way. NOB
> If Israel’s existence is threatened, do you have any doubt their nukes will fly?
They don’t have to fly. They are already pre-positioned in the population centers of America and Europe. And the mere fact that they are speaks of their undying hatred for Western civilization.
Read about the Samson Option if you haven’t already done so.
It really wouldn’t matter whether there were 6 more million Jews in the USA or not. As long as Jews maintain positions of power and influence, wherever they are it wouldn’t matter if there were 1,000 Jews in that country or 15 million.
Jews have, throughout history been revolutionaries.
The ‘Jewish question’ is the unsolved question of history.
Sure, I can see your way of thinking in keeping the Jews out of the west, but as many peoples see it, WW2 was between European peoples (albeit a Jew war) and why should the peoples in Palestine have to put up with Jews?
The problem is where ‘TO’ put them. No one really wants them in their land. They are, certainly a people loathed.
The best place, really is to put them in the Russian Oblast, every last one of them. Wall them in, monitor them to make sure they’re not up to mischief and keep them out of western, world affairs and all nations. Let them live in their own little world, in charge of one another, following their religions and beliefs and completely away from all non Jews, they have a tendency to wish to control and parasite off of.
This is the only answer I can really give, but I think it’s grossly wrong that the peoples in Palestine should have to suffer, courtesy of the invasion of what is technically peoples originating from Khazaria (between the Black and Caspian Seas).
Yes, no one wants them. But what to do with them is the question.
Your name sounds all euRapean-y to me. Here I thought that euRapeans were supposed to possess “high IQ”.
Doesn’t high IQ imply a highly evolved sense of logical reasoning? You are not showing it.
What is more evil than murderous barbarity? What has history shown us about the most barbaric people who have ever existed? … Your kind, you @#& whitrash.
The following webpage tracks the wars which have been fought through the ages. If you have an IQ over 70, you should be able to add up the numbers murdered by whitrash wars.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_wars_by_death_toll
Even the wars fought between Muslims, given the example of the Iran/Iraq War, it is clear that was due to the evil machinations of the whitrash imperialists.
Who knows what other evil mischief your kind played in other Muslim on Muslim wars over the centuries. I, of course, include the jooscum with your kind.
So, your claim of, Evil of Islam, curse on humanity, doesn’t really pass.
Islam is true monotheism, the only faith which logically comprehends the Oneness of our Almighty Creator, just enough for eternal salvation. We are not pagans or idolaters or “in his image” mangods-worshippers or associaters of partners with the Almighty One.
Islam is a blessing on mankind. You are the one cursed.
Thank you, very interesting comment.
https://summit.news/2019/11/05/dan-crenshaw-suggests-criticism-of-israel-is-not-protected-under-the-first-amendment/
“Congressman Dan Crenshaw suggested that criticism of Israel should not be protected under the First Amendment during an event last night.”
Palestinians can’t critizise Israel and neither can Americans.
Look, the gay pirate valorous man said so. The first amendment is anti semitical, like breathing and walking whilst goy.
Which is it, Jewish interests or American freedom? Looks like people are going to have to choose. China or Israel or America?
How silly. Why would criticising Israel uniquely be outside the first amendment.
“In Islam he is. He is looked upon as a holy man and revered by Muslims.”
That’s why they attack and kill more Christians than the “hated” Jew, because Jesus is so revered, he will return and bow down to the Muslims and Islam and Allah blah blah blah and so is his mother. Please go sell bs to someone else. Everything you wrote is some rehashed garbage that keeps the same thought processes to masqarade as some kind of truth. The Israeli’s built something and you want it, because you just know that the only reason they have it is because they stole the land, just like all those other people who really built the US, and South Africa etc… old Soviet non-sense. I’m sure you have all kinds of books on it too. Like I said that’s why you spend more time hating Hitler and whites than you would ever spend actually disliking Jews.
Don’t forget to thank Unz, for the free speech he grants unto you. I’m sure you could put out tribute, maybe in a shop window or your home so bad luck deesn’t befall you.
You are correct.
Israel has blackmailed the world with its “Samson Option”.
If a nuclear device is “lit off” in an American or European city, it will have Israel’s fingerprints all over it.
Israel is desperate to keep the American money spigot running, as well as sabotaging the Palestinian “peace process” that the world wants it to take seriously.
In fact, if a nuclear device is “lit off” anywhere in the world, it will have come from Israel’s secret nuclear “stockpile”.
The “power outage” in Atlanta was a convenient excuse for Israel to perform a logistical “sleight of hand”, as an Israeli plane was allowed to land and take off during the “power outage” without receiving customs clearance or inspection. This is one of many Israeli companies that possesses a “special exemption” granted by the U S government that frees it from U S customs inspections. Just maybe another one of Israel’s nukes was just being pre-positioned or nuclear triggers (tritium) were being renewed, getting ready for “the big one”.
As most Americans are tired of all of the foreign wars being fought for Israel’s benefit, another “incident” on American soil would be enough to galvanize the American public, once again, (just like WTC 9-11) to support another war for Israel’s benefit. Israel’s “samson option” is a real threat to “light one off” in a European or American city, if its interests are not taken seriously.
Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as they are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper. No delivery systems are needed as Israel’s nukes are already in place.
Look for another false flag operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.
Israel has threatened to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called Samson Option is it.
American foreign aid is prohibited from being given to any country that has not signed the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (the Symington Amendment)or refuses to abide by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) guidelines regarding its nuclear devices.
Guess what??
Israel does not abide by EITHER and still gets the majority of American foreign aid. This prohibition also applies to countries that do not register their agents of a foreign government with the U S State Department. Guess what?? Israel (again) with its American Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC) still gets “foreign aid” in contravention of American law..
There are forty or so congressmen, senators and thousands of high-level policy wonks. infecting the U S government who hold dual citizenship with Israel.
Such dual citizenship must be strictly prohibited.
Those holding dual citizenship must be required to renounce said foreign citizenship.
Refusal to do so should result in immediate deportation with loss of American citizenship. Present and former holders of “dual citizenship” should never be allowed to serve in any American governmental capacity.
In addition, any American citizen who serves or has served in Israel’s military (Israel Defense Forces) should automatically lose their American citizenship and be immediately deported to Israel.
When Netanyahu addressed both houses of congress, it was sickening to see our politicians slobber all over themselves to PROVE that they were unconditional supporters of Israel.
It was a scene out of the old Soviet Politburo-no traitorous politician wanted to be the first one to stop their applause.
Just who the hell do they work for? Certainly not for the interests of the American people and the United States, they should renounce their United States citizenship and be deported to Israel.
I’m pretty sure Allah’s actual name is Ahura Mazda, and the original one true monotheism is Zoroastrianism – but at least you’re in the geographic neighborhood.
By the way, he’s also been known to pass himself off by the name, Yahweh.
Do you think Palestinian Muslims & Christians have, now, a common identity? I know that some intellectuals, especially Christians, have been founders of Arab nationalism- but it is perfectly normal that a cultivated, Western-oriented/schooled minority, should try to find a solution to the problem of, should we say, “uneasiness” of their existence as both Christians and Arabs (the latter being overwhelmingly Muslim).
Also, some individuals like George Habash, a Christian, have been true Palestinian nationalists (perhaps as an offshoot of Christians being over-represented in Arab nationalist movements).
But-and here is the crucial difference that transcends juggling with words, Israel, Arabs….- I don’t think that a people can belong to different religious civilizations. Everything shows it is impossible. For instance, Bengalis are, doubtless, recognized as one people. Long history of Bengali identity, language, literature, music,…is well attested.
Just- are they a people, really? I mean- really?
C. 60% of them are Muslims & 40% are Hindus. There is no intermarriage between these groups. They’re religiously endogamous & live as separate “peoples”. They have a different view on history, future, … When a Bengali says “we”- does he think, more or less, the same thing? Would a Bengali Hindu say: We profited from Islamic conquest?
So, in the case of a much less individualized Palestinian Arabs, I doubt that their Muslim & Christian communities’ identities are “national” enough to transcend differences, and more- hostilities between Arab Muslim & Christian communities. And I won’t even mention the Druze, Bedouins etc.
While there is something like common identity, Arabic, that unifies various groups in Arab-speaking Israel & the rest of Palestine, I don’t think there is enough to bind various Arabophone groups together.
Conflict with Israeli Jews is simply not enough. Sunni Muslims will remain primarily Sunni Muslims etc.- and not “Palestinians”.
oy vey! Enough already, it’s anoduh shoah!
heard this clip of Crenshaw questioning Google executives about free speech by way of Red Ice before Crenshaw’s Jewy friends de-platformed it:
so — It’s ok to, even right and just to “punch a Nazi,” but it is not ok to call a Jew a Nazi because then somebody might punch him/her.
Aaaaandd — from Sailer’s recent post: https://www.unz.com/isteve/college-president-it-ok-to-be-white-is-despicable-utterly-unacceptable-and-disgusting/
unless, of course, that White is also a Jew.
Firstly, the Muslims, who happen to be murdering Christians, will of course be ISIS, that is the ZIONIST created and funded ISIS.
Secondly there are many times that Muslims have put their own lives in danger helping Christians:
Muslims show solidarity with Iraqi Christians in Baghdad rally
Muslims protect Christians under attack from Isis-linked group as they flee Marawi
Egypt’s Muslims attend Coptic Christmas mass, serving as “human shields”
Kenya: Muslims thwart terrorist attack against Christians, saving 20 believers from death
I could have found far more examples of Muslims rallying to the aid of persecuted Christians (most certainly by Zionist created and funded Islamic extremists) but I’ve proven my point.
You haven’t.
Those awake, know that ISIS and all Islamic extremist organisations are Zionist/Jew created to bring about warfare and chaos.
The thing is anonseek, you’re either an incredibly ignorant, western nationalist, oblivious to Zionism, or you’re a Hasbarat troll. Either way, I have absolutely no desire, whatsoever of engaging with you any longer. My point has been proven. Your argument thoroughly refuted.
Kim Iversen on being Palestinian in the West Bank.
MUST VIEW – the whole video is rich – but the meat starts around 14:00.
Kim has put her whole future on the line with this video.
Kudos to the Nth degree.
Israel is degenerating fast. Dysgenics. The Orthodox are parasites on parasites.
https://gilad.online/writings/2019/9/12/the-end-of-israel
It’s not your imagination, the Jew State really is stupider every day.
Is this guy for real?
Obviously simply provoking replies… ok, let’s play.
Any use of nukes by Israel will simply be the beginning of Masada take two, on a very large scale.
With nukes falling what have the other people of the middle east got to lose, knowing it is only a matter of time until the chosen people turn the nukes on their country also. One nuke dropped by Israel would be the beginning of the end for Israel, so it is a great insurance policy until you actually use it….. and it would be the biggest motivator for other countries to get their own nukes to counter the chosen ones…..
Good luck.
Well done, Franklyn.
Another one bites the dust.
said from hasbarist HQ where science and rational thinking are irrelevant:
“But you Wally are saying the same things all day everyday.”
Well no I don’t, but certainly more & more people are saying what I often say .
I suggest that you actually read the article here under discussion.
People are realizing just how evil Zionists like you really are.
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/images/image-gallery-slideshow/2014/20140821_LatestISraeliStrikeinEastGaza/20140821_006.jpg
“Only lies require censorship.”
And what’s even more disgusting is that there are no shortage of GOP cuckservatives (eg, the clowns at Instapundit or Power Line) who would cheer this evil shit on if not proudly wear the sniper T. Their worship of Israel is nothing short of treason. Of course, they also worship the butcher Lincoln and his rabble of drunks and war criminals who laid waste to the South.
Wally is saying things that need to be said and I for one deeply appreciate his posts and links. You, anonymous, are either a Republican or a hasbarist but I repeat myself. Who don’t you piss off back to Breitbart.
This is the first step in trying the Jew State genocidaires at Nuremberg II for their copycat holocaust in Palestine:
http://ameu.org/Current-Issue/Current-Issue/2017-Volume-50/Al-Tamimi-et-al-v-Adelson-et-al.aspx
https://roguemedia.co/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Tamimi_v_Adelson.pdf
/Are they oppressed?/
Have a look for yourself:
Israel’s Arab citizens fight for a roof over their heads
Israeli city revives historic mission to keep out Arabs
‘Every dark skin in Israel is now a target’
Israeli death penalty for terrorists won’t apply to Jews
Israel’s war on the Arabic language
Jewish Syrian, now a Muslim, not allowed to immigrate to Israel
‘Hundreds of thousands can’t marry in Israel’
The Wanted 18: Israel Blocks Palestinian Filmmaker from Making NYC Film Premiere
And a must-see website:
https://www.adalah.org/en
I first started wondering in movie Back To The Future. The protagonists are hunted down and fired at by deranged gang of Libyans. Why Libyans and reasons never explained? The director of movie was goy Zanuckis but producer was Spielberg. If all the Jews in America have relations in Israel, we should not be surprised. I imagine Puerto Ricans if they made movies would have scenes of deranged American cops shooting them down. The worry is tribalists with no loyalty to their host country run the domains of popular culture and it seems the Government and military. That is not viable for anyone.
The key to understanding what Zionists are doing to America is to understand what happened on 9/11.
On that day, powerful Israelis organised the Holocaust of 3000 Americans deliberately trapped in the controlled demolition of the Twin Towers.
The Twin Towers were brought down by detonating nuclear charges deep in their foundations; this is how the otherwise inevitable noise and fireballs were concealed.
The American state institutions were unable to protect their own people against a large scale holocaust, executed by a foreign power, with nuclear weapons, on their own soil.
9/11 thus signified the formal death of American national interest, for the benefit of Israel.
This is the reality. This is why decent Americans are all Palestinians.
Because so many of you live in a bubble where everyone repeats the same opinions you have, you can’t believe anyone else might have a different opinion. They must be “simply provoking replies…”. I have to question the seriousness of the intellects of you and those like you.
As for your opinion that using nukes would mean the end of Israel, I’d imagine that the Israelis wouldn’t use their nukes, unless the end was upon them. If your beloved Saladin was on his camel and charging towards Jerusalem with a gang of rampaging Mussulmen. Their nukes, do, however, give Mr Saladin and his ilk reason to pause before that charge. Besides Arabic armies not being all that good at fighting, and the Persians too busy mistreating large portions of their population. If the Arabs thought they had a chance at winning, they’d attack. Not all Arabs are stupid, though, they know they don’t, at this time and in the foreseeable future, have a chance at successfully invading and defeating Israel. And so we have this cease fire where the poor Palestinians are unable to make peace with their conqueror and, so, continue to suffer.
At some point the underlying issue of why these people were ever allowed into white men’s lands will be addressed and corrected.
Yes. I’m looking forward to her promised follow-up reports on the West Bank, but I bet she’s overwhelmed with an enormous long tail from publishing this. Can you imagine having to respond to all her Hollywood friends, plus every random Jew having their mind bent?
On a slightly different subject (not that they aren’t ultimately connected), Phil did an interview on the IC and the Deep State this morning. VERY IMPORTANT.
The CIA and FBI’s Russiagate Push w/ @philipgiraldi
That is a great summation of the modern Democrat party.
Well said Rurik. Wholeheartedly agree. Hear, Hear!
To the aware Mark Green, Lloyd went deep, & viably wrote: “The worry is tribalists with no loyalty to their host country run the domains of popular culture and it seems the Government and military. That is not viable for anyone.”
👍, Lloyd, thanks! Fyi, & speaking respectfully, I would have chosen a different word than “worry” because it’s now the moment of my “Homeland’s” severe trial, reckoning.
Ideally, Mark Green is onscene, tuned-in.
JAKE,
A query out of complete respect for your unique-in-my-experience insights and the desire to learn more:
Is the plight of the Irish Catholics vis-a-vis the ASPs different from that of the Eastern European Catholics and if so are there reasons for the difference other than the geographic proximity of the Irish Catholics to the WAST evil?
Then move to a country that doesn’t have a First Amendment like the theocratic state of Israel for example.
That’s funny coming from someone who supports a nation that shoots unarmed civilians and rock hurling kids.
He’s a Japanese car?
Am I someone important enough that anyone cares what nations I support or don’t support? My opinion is based on the facts and the reality of the situation. The Palestinians are in a hopeless situation, they cannot win militarily, they have to take the peace of the defeated. It’s not pleasant, the Germans were a proud people when half their country was taken away, but they made the best of a bad situation and are doing decently today. The Palestinians have to accept reality, accept defeat, and try to make peace. It’s their only hope for the long term.
Or, they can listen to all you keyboard warriors and keep throwing rocks and getting shot in return, they can continue to live in poverty, they can continue to be modern day Helots, trapped in hellish reservations.
I think suing for peace makes more sense.
American police departments have adopted Israeli tactics by 123 @ 1<= not so, these are British police department tactics that were exported from the Bankers' City of London to Israel, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Lebanon, most of the Sunni world and the USA that often used in the British and French colonies. Israel is the armed forces (the military camp) of the movement that started in 1897 in Switzerland to take the oil from the Ottoman it has yet to stop.
No, I mean the Holocaust 0f 3000 innocent Americans executed by nuclear demolition in the heart of New York, in a conspiracy organised by Larry Silverstein, Frank Lowy, Lewis Eisenberg, Ronald Lauder, and covered up by Alvin Hellerstein, Michael Chertoff, Kenneth Feinberg and Phillip Zellikow.
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it
<=I don't think there is an factual basis to argue against your conclusion.. the parties who argue otherwise, killed Osama bin Laden three times. Not once during any of those virtual murders did OBL confess or bleed..
Simple way to prove your point: develop the logic into a set of hypothesis and let all those who want to prove the various hypothesis wrong present the fact that nulls the hypothesis;
One point though, Israel cannot kill anyone or anything. so hypothesis as follows..
hypothesis I: the explosive that destroyed buildings and infrastructure in NYC on 9/11 was nuclear.
hypothesis: II the explosives that destroyed buildings and infrastructure in NYC on 9/11 were the common sulfur cutter tools often used by demolition experts.
sulfur cutter tools are acids that eat through concrete to oxidize the steel support so the building can be felled in a controlled demolition to fall inside of the outer walls of the building. this is how one brings a sky scraper situation between two other skyscrapers down without hurting either of the two skyscrapers standing right next to the one being demoed.
hypothesis III. the explosives that destroyed buildings and infra structure in NYC on 9/11 was a combination of nuclear energy and sulfur cutter tools (common to the demolition industry).
hypothesis IV. the explosives that destroyed buildings and infra-structure in NYC on 9/11 was jet fuel.
To prove the null, one must present at least one occurrence, event or fact that nullifies the hypothesis.
In my home town there has been since 1965 a 4 story, 30 X 30 concrete construction building that fire fighters use for training to put out gasoline and jet fuel fires. The building is used nearly every week end and it still stands after 50 years of jet fuel and gasoline fires. I suggest that hypothesis IV is nulled because the fire fighter concrete and steel training building can not be destroyed by gasoline or jet fuel. Furthermore, the Architect designed the subject buildings in NYC to withstand a jet ram into the building.
You speak as if:
– The Palestinian struggle was triggered from outside the Palestinian people, which it is not.
– Israel was genuinely intended on offering an acceptable peace settlement, which she is not.
More well-worn Hasbaric smokescreen that deceives nobody anymore.
As we saw with the Houthis bombing Saudi Arabia with great accuracy, the “Axis of Resistance” is now armed with massive stockpiles of missiles, and indeed drones. In the event of war with Hizbullah in the near future, those missiles will rain down on Israel, and many of them will get through.
The Israel population, especially the more secular younger, cosmopolitan cohort, have no appetite for a major military conflict. Hizbullah have clearly demonstrated their military capacity, discipline and leadership. In the event of major conflict bringing serious damage to Israel, I believe many of these younger set, people up to maybe 40 yoa, will just take off for calmer waters. As I said above, London, Berlin, Paris, Jew York etc etc etc ad nauseum.
As to nuclear weapons? Are you serious? Do you have any idea how small Israel is? Do you imagine they could avoid the fallout themselves? Or maybe you believe in the Samson option. Are they that stupid? Time will tell.
No, a light bulb:
https://oldchristmastreelights.com/the_mazda_lamp_story.htm
“The Germans were a proud people.”
They still are.
European Jews have always been jealous and resentful of Germans. It’s why Jews have a mania to humiliate & destroy Germans.
It’s pathetic how Jews put their deeply-felt inferiority on display by sniping at a people who, despite every evil lie Jews tell about Hermans, are still superior to Jews, and much better loved and esteemed than Jews.
The Mazda symbol is a stylized version of the eagle- symbol of Zoroaster.
if they “behave well”, then perhaps they’ll be considered “worthy”?
They’re not listening to any ‘keyboard warriors”, no. Rather they’re showing us the way. It is we that are ‘listening’ to them, as they tell the Zionist scum to eat shit and die.
We are the audience. We are the ones enthralled by their collective heroic resistance.
They are the Warsaw ghetto now. They are the proud fighters at Wounded Knee. They are Michael Hastings, and Julian Assange. They are James Traficant and Ernst Zundel and Rosa Parks.
They are the fiery human resistance to every act of ethno-supremacist cruelty, murder, theft and genocide.
The (great) movie Braveheart, was as much about the Palestinians, as it was about any other people.
No person better represents the spirit of the Palestinians more than Braveheart’s William Wallace.
Sure, like the fellow in the video above, they told Wallace that if he ‘behaved well’, and was ‘worthy’, then he too could have stayed alive a little while longer, but like the Palestinians, he had other plans.
The Palestinians can make peace with Israel and become slightly more wealthy, comfortable, and safe, but they will always be much poorer and weaker than Israel. And life for them is fairly comfortable and safe now, despite the histrionics of the keyboard warriors.
Or they can remain as they are now, inferior but fairly comfortable, and gain some self respect by “defying” mighty and powerful Israel.
Their choice is quite rational.
I saw a documentary once where some European journalist was following around some Palestinian teenagers who were regularly “defying” Israeli soldiers, and they admitted it was a sort of game, and added excitement and spice to their lives.
When you see fit, healthy, and well fed Palestinians throwing rocks and molotov cocktails at tanks and soldiers, and like one or two of them maybe get injured, I think you’re in a situation where no one is really taking it seriously.
The Gaza protests, where huge crowds of Palestinians rush the border stating their intention is to overrun Israeli villages a few hundred meters from the fence, it’s a bit more serious, and real injury and death occurs regularly, of course, as is natural. But even here it’s relatively minor, considering.
And even that’s a bit of a game – those attempts to rush the border fence and attack nearby Israeli villages are gratuitous. They achieve nothing.
Conditions for the Palestinians are nowhere near grim enough for them to seriously care about peace. I was in Rammallah once a few years ago – Israelis can’t enter, so I went on my American passport. It wasn’t poor. It was like a second world country – maybe like Thailand. I had humus in a nice restaurant and enjoyed myself. There were vaguely menacing men around with machine guns, the streets were active and a bit funky, but otherwise reasonably pleasant. The Israeli checkpoints were the only stressful thing lol.
There is no motive for the Palestinian Arabs to give up on their imperial hopes of subjugating Jews and nurture grandiose romantic fantasies about the future Arab empire.
There will not be peace.
Eventually in the passage of time, things will settle down in a sort of pragmatic coexistence, and Palestinians maybe can enter into a kind of confederation with Israel, with civil rights but limited political rights, and can be loyal to Israel as the regional hegemon. This after democracy and liberalism generally dies down across the world, and the ideal of complete freedom disappears.
But this is 50 years in the future – in the meantime we will have this silly play-conflict that seems to keep everyone entertained.
Absolutely believe it.
This is quite wrong. Iranian al’Hezbollah and al’Hamas have very few missiles. They have large numbers of unguided Katyusha pattern rockets. These rockets are of such low quality the typical Iranian proxy attack injuries more local Muslims than the intended targets. Here is a good example of an Iranian milita failure (1):
They do have a limited number of obviously Iranian produced munitions that are more accurate. If an Iranian militia using Iranian weapons kills Israelis, who do you think the Israelis will strike back against?
And, Israel has the means to strike at targets anywhere in Iran, such as the Ayatollah’s residences. (2)
Any conflict that the Ayatollah starts with Israel will go badly for him. And, he knows it. Nasrallah talks alot, but never does anything because Tehran has him on a leash.
PEACE 😇
_____
(1) https://www.jewishpress.com/news/eye-on-palestine/gaza/projectile-lands-in-gaza-second-night-in-row/2019/08/28/
(2) https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/mon-israeli-f-35s-could-be-flying-over-iran—without-tehran-even-knowing-77051
‘Jews, as a group, suck, many of them. Arabs super-suck.’
Arabs who commit mass murder don’t get invited to Congress and given seventeen standing ovations.
‘… Or they can remain as they are now, inferior but fairly comfortable…’
In a just universe, you would spend eternity in such ‘comfort.’
It’s a thought. Shall we barbecue your child tonight, Aaron? Mind now, no complaining.
Give a Jew an inch and you end up subsidizing their ‘country’,apartheid Israel, to the tune of 3.8$Billion/yr.
Wow. Talk about a [email protected] Congress.
How long must the West support these Fascist Scum?
I know. Right up until they take away the First Amendment with anti-
BDS legislation that takes away your right to criticize Israel right?
Not yet eh.
I know. Just wait till the Fed crashes the dollar. Watch the Jew hatred then. It’s going to be massive.
Then all the Khazar “jews’ will run to Israel.
Then we can fund the Arabs.
Good times
/It is everybody’s national duty to fight against foreign invaders, and for those that still have a state that should start with the military, the police, down to every citizen./
All right, Mike, but how do you propose to do this?
We don’t have anything close to ideological unification in America, and even those who assert common ground are beset by too many characteristics that preclude them from establishing any sort of party that stands a snowball’s chance of eclipsing the PTB in the public arena.
The sole element of American law which any party may use to its advantage in the long game is the First Amendment. Top-down strategies are destined to fail. Energy should be committed at the grass-roots level. Organize societies, fraternities, and the like with the intent to establish both sanctuaries and communities capable of weathering the storms ahead.
“Anti-“anything isn’t a viable platform because once you eliminate what you oppose, you’re left with nothing by which to maintain group cohesion. I advance a preservation of federalism along religious/ideological lines, which inherently allows for ethnic nationalist self-determination as well. It may not satisfy those who wish to impose a predominantly eurocentric ethos upon the entirety of America, but it’s far more realistic a means of carving out a secure niche for yourself and your posterity in the long run.
You may have liked Braveheart and you may liken the story to the struggle of the Palestinians, but that is not Scotland today. There are very few Scottish people left in Scotland. Don’t get me wrong, there are millions of people who ‘think’ they’re Scottish but the only thing that connects them to Scotland is their ancestry for they do not live by the culture, speak the language or follow the traditions of their Scottish ancestors. It is a land filled with communists, welcoming mass immigration into it. These idiots will be a minority by 2060 anyway and depending on migration numbers much, much sooner. If 9% of England decided to pour into Scotland, very probably blacks and Muslims, that’s the Scottish a minority. Already Nicola Sturgeon the leader of the Scottish National Party (read communist party) is having conferences where they have black speakers talking about how Scottish they are and for racism in Scotland to stop. The brainwashing is incredible in Scotland and people haven’t a clue it’s happening.
It’s ironic. They’ll harp on about Braveheart yet there are very few Bravehearts in Scotland. They’re all just globalist fuckups.
“When will Muslim violence against the innocent end?”
— When will the subhuman project of Eretz Israel cease to produce the mass slaughters of Muslims? At some point, research in epigenetics will finally turn to the plight of Palestinian children and the vicious hatred and murderous amorality of zionists whose policies and actions have created festering wounds in the Middle East and the cancerous growth of AIPAC in the US.
“US wars for Israel:” http://www.newagebd.net/article/80135/us-wars-for-israel
Holobiz and its profiteering schema have been losing any justification. Nothing but lies, extortions, hypocrisy, and hatred are coming from the Jewish State — the proud supporter of Ukrainian neo-Nazi.
‘Eventually in the passage of time, things will settle down in a sort of pragmatic coexistence, and Palestinians maybe can enter into a kind of confederation with Israel, with civil rights but limited political rights, and can be loyal to Israel as the regional hegemon. ‘
Modest, aren’t you? All this for a composite of a dozen unrelated groups representing in aggregate two tenths of one percent of humanity.
…and of course your victims should accept being untermenschen in their own land — that is, if they’re loyal.
It sounds like about the understanding I had with my dog. All I have to do is contemplate what you would have, and rage overtakes me.
There is evil in this world. It’s real.
Traitorous Shabbos Goy, Dan Crenshaw, exposes himself as he grovel for a few more shekels:
Alcoholics and most other addicts, also serial rapists, sincerely believe, even as rationally as you, AaronB, that their bad habits can be carried on indefinitely and with impunity.
Until they hit the wall.
Jabotinsky conceptualized the Iron Wall.
Zionist Jews built the concrete apartheid Wall.
Israeli Jews will ineluctably run head-first into that Wall.
Splat.
is that you in the foreground?
What I find so uniquely repulsive about the Israelis- is their by now notoriously well-honed cowardice.
Sure, they love to sit and watch defenseless victims of their American-provided weapons slaughtered en masse, but imagine how many of those sofa gawpers would have the stuff to take on a Hezbollah fighter one on one.
Perhaps the soy-boy in the white shirt and milksop hands?
One only wonders if he has the camera fixed on the slaughter-fest, or on his own pompous mug. Perhaps he’s doing both, taking selfies co-mingled with the bombs dropping..
What’s your guess, Aaron?
Sounds like what’s in store for Southerners and other “legacy Americans.” Not sure why the Khazars hate us, but by God they do.
I’m also smug 🙂
“Israel is our lesson in what they do when they become a majority.”
— true. When left to their own devices, the Jews reveal themselves as shameless extortionists and murderers. See the history of Jewish tax collectors in Poland and Jewish Bolsheviks in Russia.
Hamas is a Mossad front!
I know it’s a bit off topic, but I will add that when Scotland had a chance to vote for independence, but preferred their limey chain$, so long as they rested with five pound$ more in their pensions every month, I knew the once-proud spirit of the Scots was dead. And it’s a particularly sad thing for me, since I have Scottish ancestry, (among others).
They (the pensioners) doomed their progeny to British pedophile domination, so they could stuff their faces with an extra Big Mac or two.
Or second bucket of KFC!
It isn’t their land. A man may morally claim ownership over the half acre or so needed to support his family, but not hundreds of acres so he can get wealthy – and not acres of empty wasteland miles from his dwelling place, that he doesn’t use.
Those are social conventions, and a man can only claim hundreds of acres, or empty land far from his dwelling, if he can defend it by the strength of his arm. Certainly there is no moral right.
The Jewish community settled in empty land or legally purchased land, under the last empire that ruled that region, which had been under imperial rule for centuries.
When that empire broke up the Jewish community quite naturally wished to govern itself. That is quite moral. The Arabs in the region were imperialists and tried to conquer them. That is plainly immoral. Justice prevailed, and they lost – and lost even more land, quite naturally.
What I am proposing for the Palestinians is more benign than what they wished for us by far. My proposal is in line with historical norms and is better than the Muslim treatment of foreign peoples in their midst – for instance, I propose no jizya tax nor civil restrictions, as was the case among Muslims. I propose the Jewish ethic of special consideration and kindness to the foreigner living with us – not just full civil rights, but even some forms of affirmative action and special economic assistance. The opposite of the jizya tax. That’s the Jewish way to treat foreigners living with us. Jews even pray for the welfare of foreigners living among them in their morning prayers.
Just, no full political rights. Exceptions can be made for outstanding individuals of proven loyalty. Today, Israeli Arabs are allowed to serve in the military, and many have chosen to do so. This should be continued, but with caution.
Tallha, a reasonable and moderate Muslim of good nature, proposes that Europeans implement a Muslim system towards its Muslim minorities, and has suggested Jews would be treated that way should Muslims ever conquer Israel. What I am suggesting is even more benign.
And no, I do not apologize for being superior. That means nothing in the ultimate scheme of things. I am not obsessed with ego like you. Its just a fact.
Few people like to fight for the sake of it. People like to fight because it is easier to get what people want, taking it than making it. Justice, if it means a thing to them is a problem. Law is a problem. It is hard to get what people want without breaking the law. So people prefer to fight because when there is a war there is no law, and truth has no meaning. This is the same for personal relationships. For those who do not care about peace, who would rather fight to get something it does not matter who is right and who is wrong.
Just like it is here. No one cares about these Arabs. None of the people here want to see them in their countries. It is because these Palestinians cause damage to Jews the people here support them. No one cares who is right and who’s wrong. This is not about that. This is not about humanism and the human rights. None of them cares about these things if it is not related to Jews. The reason for this fake humanism is that Jews are winning the competition. These people care about their own interest and wealth, and power. And truth doesn’t mean a thing to them. This is amazing how these people lie and call it the truth.
But as one accepts an idea that there is some kind of war in progress then he thinks that the rules of morals are irrelevant and that he can lie, slander, smear, he can do whatever he wants; he has the right because he is at war. The reason for all this ideological talk is to create the atmosphere of war. And this is the reason for their intolerance and despise for reason, and for common sense. That wouldn’t help them to resist “the Jewish power” so slander and lies are their weapons, or so it seems and for this reason it makes no sense using reason here. None of them will listen. More so, most of them dwell in the world of illusion and it is important for them to feed it, for otherwise this world will crumble. And then the real world will kick in. So these people won’t stop, and we are wasting time here with our “lets get together and be alright” thing.
Machiavelli knew them well. He understood their nature. I read his book, The Prince and I was amazed how well he understood them. He knew his people. You should also read it, it is online and it’s a short book but interesting. He also explains that it is better to be feared than loved; in his opinion these people will hurt those who are not feared and despise those who prefer to seek peace with them. For their weakness. These people we are dealing with here, and there in Israel are inclined to this kind of behaviour. Jews have the fear of God and these people do not. The more time I spend here with them the more I think that Meir Kahane might have been right after all. This crowd here is of the ilk that will undestand the language of pain alone. And this is how we need to deal with them. Our Rastafarian attitude isn’t going to work. Sad, but true.
Yea, well that was what King George told his American colony subjects….and look what happened.
‘I’m also smug 🙂’
Proverbs 16:18.
‘… Just like it is here. No one cares about these Arabs. None of the people here want to see them in their countries. It is because these Palestinians cause damage to Jews the people here support them. No one cares who is right and who’s wrong. This is not about that. This is not about humanism and the human rights. None of them cares about these things if it is not related to Jews. The reason for this fake humanism is that Jews are winning the competition….’
Now, I’ve thought about that. The Zionists could be Buddhists of Asian extraction.
My attitude would be identical.
Sometimes, evil is evil. It doesn’t matter whether it’s Jewish, Christian, atheist, Buddhist, or Zorastorian.
Actually, what’s remarkable about Israel is that they could literally kill every single person in Gaza from air, sea, and land artillery, they don’t do it.
Instead they send in the infantry for hand to hand combat. Despite being a modern nation with all the spoiled comforts that entails. Just because they think it would be wrong to kill indiscriminately.
As for Hezbollah, whatever they experienced in hand to hand combat with Israeli infantry in the alleys of the small villages Lebanon in the last war scared the pants off them. That front has been quiet for over a decade. Before 2006, Hezbollah would attack every month. Everyone knows aerial bombardment cows no one, so that’s not what did it.
The Israeli army in that war was at its lowest point – complacent, slacking off in training, poor supply lines. It was in the midst of implementing a confusing new doctrine that neglected the infantry and was almost postmodern lol in its abstract jargon.
Hezbollah was at its strongest and had every advantage. It built these incredible, mazelike “kill boxes” in their villages where machine gun nests were placed in all these strategic places. They had prepared the ground and knew it perfectly. They had the immense advantage of being the defenders in these fortress like areas. Their tactics were actually quite good. It was the best Arab force ever fielded.
And Israeli intelligence had even failed to really understand this. Yet still, when Israeli infantry went in to fight them hand to hand, unprepared, with poor supply lines, they won. Sure, not as quickly or easily as they are used to. And it really was a fiasco for Israel. But whatever Hezzbollah saw in those dark mazelike alleys, scared them stiff. They are quiet little lambs compared to what they were before 2006 lol.
After the war on Israeli news all sorts of stories of Israeli bravery and heroism emerged. Soldiers tossing back grenades at Hezbollah before they could deboate, charging in daylight without cover at fortified Hezbollah positions – which us suicidal – to rescue trapped friends, recovering wounded comrades under intense fire. Being surrounded and outnumber but prevailing.
You get a glimmer of what scared Hezbollah so much.
Of course, Hezbollah deserves respect. They did well in the Arab way, like the Egyptians in 1973. It was a typical Arab style “victory”. But we should give respect where it’s due.
wow, I think I know who you are!
so, what’s with the straps, eh?
I gotta tell ya, they’re creepy as hell.
(also, thanks Commenter Mike)
LOL….how old are you?….I’d say 16 to 19.
It applied the coup de grâce to an on-going slow-motion coup d’état that started a century ago. America lost the last vestiges of the remnants of its freedom to even debate its national interests on 9/11. The years-of-no-response that followed signalled its total, unconditional, capitulation to a power it dares not even name.
There isn’t a dime’s worth of difference between the lickspittles & conmen pretending to be American politicians and the comprador class of Indians that strip mined India for the British Empire’s benefit. Or any other of history’s comprador classes.
America seems to be last of the world’s imperial colonies, but Americans don’t do irony.
‘… The Jewish community settled in empty land or legally purchased land, under the last empire that ruled that region, which had been under imperial rule for centuries….’
…and only managed to acquire five to seven percent of Palestine that way.
Well, that wasn’t going to work, was it?
Time for Plan B.
You’ve got the morality of a rapist. Well, you bought the girl dinner, but she still wouldn’t have sex with you, so…
Umm, the Arabs also were only living on 5 or 10 percent of land. People don’t take up too much space.
The question was how to divide the empty land no one was using – and something like 80 percent was given to the Arabs.
But they wanted to rule the Jews. That’s their tradition. It wasn’t even just that they wanted all the empty land. They wanted the old empire back. They couldn’t handle it that the inferior Jews were actually going to govern themselves.
I get it. Its human. It’s understandable. Humans are aggressive. It just didn’t work out for them.
No big deal. We’ll treat them well when they settle down and become loyal. Already we give them affirmative action.
When I was younger, I’d sit in the company of people far older than me. They’d talk about the past, history, about the battles, clans, dates and whatnot. Now, very few know about the past, nor can they rattle of battles and dates and information of the clans and their domains. It’s really sad. Really, really sad. I’m from an old clan, a proud clan and one of the deadliest in Scottish history, a highland clan that fought on the side of Royal Stuarts. We were always for the Scottish and their cause against the English.
Before I went to London, back in the 90’s to work, my home city was a bustling city, with very, very few immigrants. I came back 16 years later to find it had drastically changed. Immigration had really increased.
There is no Scottish spirit anymore, other than the whisky on the bar shelves, most notably taking second place to bourbons and foreign liquors. The Scottish people eat foreign foods, go away abroad as often as they can, sing and listen to world music and are interested in predominantly football (soccer), crowding into pubs to watch foreign teams playing and cheer on their own teams, full of foreign players.
They are complete and utterly controlled and followers of globalism. They are that stupid they think that anyone born in Scotland is Scottish. They are vehemently, overwhelmingly socialist, prpo multiculturalism, multiracialism and pretty much anti nationalist in its proper definition. They support the Scottish National Party which promotes immigration and foreign owning of Scotland and her lands. They are traitors, run by a woman, who is essentially a communist.
Scotland died a long time ago. It’s now nothing more than a museum, albeit with beautiful lands that tells the story of what the Scots were, full of ignorant people who are about as Scottish as a kebab, which incidentally, next to curry, is probably their favourite food. A waste of time sadly. Cultural Marxism really hit Scotland hard and progressive, non Scottish generations are testament to its success.
I’ll take the commie Jew over Trump. Tulsi as VP or on foreign policy would be unstoppable.
‘… Actually, what’s remarkable about Israel is that they could literally kill every single person in Gaza from air, sea, and land artillery, they don’t do it.
Instead they send in the infantry for hand to hand combat. Despite being a modern nation with all the spoiled comforts that entails. Just because they think it would be wrong to kill indiscriminately….
Like herding sixty men, women, and children into a barn, locking the barn, and then shelling it? That careful?
You’re a bad joke. I recall in one of those operations, the majority of Israeli casualties were from friendly fire. They were laying down so much artillery and automatic weapons fire that the biggest danger they faced was themselves. Testimonies from the soldiers themselves recount shooting down women and children waving white flags when there was no hostile fire at all.
…and you have the effrontery to claim the IDF thinks it ‘would be wrong to kill indiscriminately.’ Why, the international press corps watched an Israeli drone kill four kids playing soccer right in front of them when there was no fighting going on anywhere in the vicinity.
And what brings on the operations? There’s a ceasefire — then the IDF assassinates somebody, then assassinates someone else, then assassinates a third person. Finally, Hamas retaliates, and it’s ‘aha! They attacked us! We get to go slaughter a couple of thousand victims.’
And it’s all done very, very indiscriminately.
I understand your annoyance, but I wouldn’t worry about the people here too much. They hate Jews, yes, but they don’t really understand what they hate.
They are unhappy with their lives, and Jews symbolize success. So they hate. It’s that simple.
They lose themselves in one sided points of view, and have no sympathy or understanding for the other side. I am on the side of Jews, but I am capable of sympathizing with my enemies.
But in the end our enemies help define us – how would we know we are good if they are not bad? We are in a kind of dance. I wouldn’t take it too seriously. That is why I once called Colin a frenemy, although he could not understand what I meant and responded that he wanted to murder me.
But if he had the kind of vision that could understand me, he would not be my enemy 🙂 and if he wasn’t my enemy, I wouldn’t know that I am the sort of person who sees beyond enemies 🙂
Ad the Kotzker Rebbe said, “if I am only I because you are you, and you are only you because I am I, am I really I, and are you really you?”.
In the end we are all One.
‘After the war on Israeli news all sorts of stories of Israeli bravery and heroism emerged. Soldiers tossing back grenades at Hezbollah before they could deboate, charging in daylight without cover at fortified Hezbollah positions – which us suicidal – to rescue trapped friends, recovering wounded comrades under intense fire. Being surrounded and outnumber but prevailing.’
Ah yes. Israel takes on a lightly armed militia with an estimated 4500 full-time fighters — and manages to withdraw, her forces largely intact.
Yep, it was stirring, alright. Let’s not get into in precisely what way, though.
“Wally” is a highly inbred Pakistani born in Bradford, England to a single mother, and he found work for the government of Iran promoting anti-Israel articles and also trying to discredit the nationalist right by associating it with Holocaust denialism and other crackpottery.
The IDF considered both bumping him off, as well as outbidding the Iranians for his services. In both cases, they concluded he was a harmless waste of Iran’s hard currency and decided to let him be.
It was infantry against infantry with similar weaponry – where the enemy were the defenders using fortress like “kill boxes” and had every advantage. The air bombardment I am not talking about here.
It inspires me.
But yes, our victory of course should have been swifter and more decisive. It was not our finest moment.
I am only saying it scared Hezbollah. They are much more meek after that.
Which all lovers of peace should celebrate. I for one would love to eat humus in Beirut.
I was once in Turkey trying to get a visa to Syria. Damn Syrians werent giving out visas to Americans in Turkey. My plan was to swing around through Syria into Lebanon.
/The Israelis know that the Palestinians are the spearhead of Arab imperialism, the attempt to conquer and subjugate foreign peoples that has characterized them since the 8th century./
Well, let’s consider this statement …
The Prophet sallALLAHU ‘alaihi wa sallam informed us that his people would follow in the footsteps of those before them so closely that they would pursue their predecessors into a gecko’s lair. Where pursuit of imperial dominion is concerned, the epoch has come and gone. Now, the desire for it is marginal, at best — a pipe dream hearkening to the revival of an “Islamic State” more illusory than the dreamscape of Arabian Nights.
Additionally, the tendency to superimpose upon the early expansion of the Muslim polity motives like those of preceding empires is misleading in that Muslims, upon assuming power in new territory, acted to protect the religious liberty of all non-Muslim communities living under the auspices of the shari’ah. Compared to Byzantium and Persia, taxation was virtually non-existent. Universal literacy and academic endeavor were encouraged. In short, what supplanted previous political administration was a historically unprecedented ethos of comity.
So call it by whatever name you’d like, its results were far more auspicious for those subject to it than were those who suffered the reconquest of Spain, to provide but one example among many. “Subjugating people” didn’t entail proscribing their religious exercise, nor did it oppress the subject population with unreasonable economic restrictions. And, as we’ve pointed out on previous occasions, your people would have gone the way of the Dodo were it not for Islam:
https://www.thejc.com/comment/comment/so-what-did-the-muslims-do-for-the-jews-1.33597
Fast forward to late 19th century Palestine and your statement becomes impossible to reconcile with the historical record, which includes Herzl and company explicitly declaring the necessity of displacing the indigenous population of Palestine in order to create a Jewish state. Said Herzl:
https://www.mepc.org/node/4861
Here’s the founder of cultural zionism, Asher Ginsberg, writing about Palestine in 1891:
https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Ahad_Ha%27am
Takeaways:
* Under Muslim rule in Palestine, new Jewish arrivals were not oppressed nor “subjugated” in any pejorative sense of the term.
* By their conduct, zionists instigated conflict between themselves and the indigenous Arabs of Palestine.
* Inherent to zionism is the intent to displace the indigenous population of Palestine (among other lands).
As such, the spearhead of contemporary imperialism is irrefutably zionism.
And Palestinians are merely fighting for their lives.
/Umm, the Arabs also were only living on 5 or 10 percent of land./
Whether they lived on it or not is irrelevant. They owned the vast majority of it:
Nice try, but embarrassingly transparent.
Last week a former Israeli security official urged American Jews to restrain Israel’s “unjust” war in Palestine because it fuels anti-Semitism around the world. The statement is remarkable because that view is generally seen as anathema: saying that Israel’s actions have any role in the growth of anti-Semitis
http://www.mondoweiss.com
11/5/19
I’ve enjoyed reading your insights, particularly the cryptic references regarding hand-to-hand in Lebanon.
And, your cliche personality made it feel all the more boots-on-the-groundish, thanks.
Are you at liberty to share more concerning what terrorized your foe in 2006?
New KravMaga Technique?
New Weapon?
Also, what’s the status with Dimona these days?
I’d read a few articles the past 6 months, and it’s still unclear to me if the site is all tidy & functional again, or if it’s still in the process of poisoning all the friendly folks in the Negev.
‘…Jews certainly have a particular culture…’
Jews don’t have a particular culture any more than Christians have a particular culture. A Lebanese Christian and a Norwegian Christian, a Greek Christian and a Peruvian Christian have very little in the way of a common culture, and the same applies to German Jews and Yemeni Jews, etc.
This becomes all the truer if it isn’t even necessary to practice the religion to be a ‘Jew.’ Yet this is one of many obvious facts that have to be ignored if one is to regard Zionism as anything better than vicious nonsense.
I’ll give credit to the crafty Israelis for how they’ve diversified their nuclear weapons programme. Not only do they have nuclear tipped missiles and bombs like other nuclear powers, they’ve also introduced the suitcase nuclear bombs that their diplomats have placed in various capital cities. OK, I don’t have evidence of this but so I’ve been told on the Internet.
/They are unhappy with their lives, and Jews symbolize success. So they hate. It’s that simple./
[laughing]
Actually, you should think of many of your critics here as advocates of tough love.
For a bright guy, you sometimes fall woefully short of the mark.
Utter Shithead of the day…
Aaron B.
Pretending oh so hard to be for ‘peace’, while getting off on Israeli war crimes.
Up yours with a cactus, Aaron the Warmongering Bitch.
‘Most post-colonial countries of the Third World have become nations in the same way. So yes, nowadays the Palestinians have to be considered as a real people.’
Ultimately, it’s been true of all peoples — they are made, not born. See From Peasants into Frenchmen for the most detailed treatment of this transformation. Most inhabitants of what is now France only started to think of themselves as ‘Frenchmen’ over the course of the second half of the nineteenth century. Troops from Southern Italy couldn’t even understand their Northern Italian officers during World War One. The American Civil War was largely about whether it was the United States as a whole that was ‘the nation’ or the various individual states. Etc, etc.
A-ha! Now I see. I thought of something like that. I mean, most people here are of low-IQ and with mental issues, but some stand out. Downwards.
However, the moderator seems to practice affirmative action.
Aaron aasswipe,
You do understand that Israel lost a full 25% of its “invincible” Merkava tanks to Hezbollah in 2006, don’t you? You also understand that Hezbollah didn’t have even one tank, right? Where does this infantry against infantry with similar weaponry come from, the Talmud?
I was thinking more about Europeans than Americans who are anyway a nation of colonists and immigrants. The problem is that US has been selling the same idea to the EU and instead of the EU becoming a united European state it is becoming some kind of European version of USA encouraging migrations and multiracialism. But even for countries like the US or Australia, tinkering with the racial/ethnic makeup of the population should be done within certain limits only that preserves some semblance of the nation that created the state, and the same should apply to all nation states. However they’re going well beyond that, even in Europe. I don’t know, maybe all is lost already. When I read those predictions that whites will be a minority in their countries in 30, 40, 50 whenever years I’ll tell you it will be far sooner than that. It always is. They are always lying and making things look better than they are. Some are still telling people not to worry as immigrants are only a minority in many European countries yet their TFR is far greater than of the locals, and they’re still not stopping the arrival of new immigrants. So I don’t know what to advise. Just withdraw from society and live out your life in some rural white enclaves or join the globalist flow and not bother with this. There is hardly any resistance and when, if, it comes it won’t be pleasant. I’m not sure Europeans will ever regain those areas that they’ve lost to the immigrants even in any future conflict; if they separate into their own ethno states they would still have lost territory due to past treasonous policies of their governments. And as I keep repeating there is the UN replacement migration policy targetting white nations, and all the world’s nations are in the UN and hence party to this policy.
Honest question: Are they this way in the same way that the US Congress is 100% for Israel – i.e. out of self interest and fear – or do they genuinely want the new SJW, Globo/Homo, multicultural world?
As the fox said to the chickens (or Epstein said to the schoolgirls).
But basically you’re right. Jews have come to be defined by their deceptive ability to subvert their host nations. If they lived like the Amish, no one would be concerned.
I’ve read quite a few scripts over the years, but AaronB takes the ‘fiction is weirder than reality’ ploy to an entirely new universe; a place where ‘diapers are used to cover rattled ears‘, ‘pissing in my pants‘ has nothing to do with laughter and where ‘we’re hated coz we love all our neighbors so much‘ mantra rings hollow through the aisles of the deserted asylum.
What a load of horse manure, but it’s this mindset that’ll do ’em in. Time is ticking patiently, no matter how much the squatters destroy. You can’t kill the spirit of a people. That much is clear by now [to most people].
This is something I wrote for another thread but it answers this question too, so I will repost it here, abridged.
The problem is so-called Church Fathers twisted the meaning of the prophet’s words to make it fit their needs, and the “Son of God” concept was fabricated. In the Book of Isaiah 7:14 it is said, “Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.”
But in the Hebrew text it is not said “a virgin” but “a maiden” and this phrase was mistranslated, in order to support the idea of a supernatural birth, the idea that Jesus was not a man but a god sent to redeem people through his suffering. The Hebrew word for virgin is בתולה and in the text the word עלמה is used which is the word for maiden, an unmarried woman.
As well as to support this idea that Jesus was a son of God, and kind of a god himself his own words were misinterpreted. It was taught that when he said in the New Testament that his father was in Heaven, he said that because he was an actual son of God in the flesh. The Church Fathers consealed it from the people, that this was a common expression among Jews. For example it is used often in the Talmud, as in Berakoth 30b: “A blind man should direct his heart towards his Father in Heaven.”
And there is an expression which Jesus used in his sermons, “Our Father who art in heaven” as in Matthew 6:9 that is also found in a lot of other Jewish books preceding the New Testament. So the premises were fabricated in order to lead people to a false conclusion, to persuade them to accept Jesus as God in the flesh.
To manufacture that imaginable supernatural figure the text of the Scriptures was modified and misinterpreted. And what happened next as a consequence of that was a transgression of the Ten Commandments, the foundation of the creed. One of them is “Thou shalt have no other gods before me,” and now there was a new god; and another is “Thou shalt not make unto thee a graven image,” and now there is an idol of a man being tortured, which people worship.
This lead to a schism between Jews and Christians and a lot of people have been deceived and are being deceived now, despite that it is not so hard to figure out what is going on. And I am quite sure that if Jesus returned he would tell Christians what he told Pharisees. You are of the devil for he is the father of Lie.
For Jews these things are obvious. This explains the reason for our resentment. And this is not all of it. For this religion is a complete mistreatment of the knowledge which Jews hold in high regard. The third Commandment is “Remember the sabbath.” Doesn’t seem to be something important, but there is a secret in it and it was put there for a reason. You Christians threw it out without knowing that.
And all those witch hunts, and the burnings of heretics and those insane books that Christian monks wrote? I think that Jesus wouldn’t want to be associated with the Church too. He said this for a reason too:
“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravening wolves. By their fruits ye shall know them. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Therefore by their fruits ye shall know them. Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father who is in heaven. Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy by thy name? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me.”
He also said “If the blind lead the blind, both will fall into a pit.” You are in a pit now.
PewDiePie Meets The Mafia – E. Michael Jones on ADL
You and AaronB must be sharing the same brain cell. The facts are the “Israelis” are nothing but a bunch of lying Khazarian and Ashkenazi carpet baggers who are living on stolen land using the Torah to justify their theft while worshipping the Talmud.
Phil Weiss recently posted news about Ami Ayalon, former Israeli Navy commander and head of the Shin Bet, who said the following at J Street’s national conference last week:
https://mondoweiss.net/2019/11/former-israel-commander-says-israels-unjust-war-in-palestine-fuels-anti-semitism-around-the-world/
Aaron, you’ve tried to peddle the fiction that people here hate Jews simply because of their success, which is neatly undermined by the declarations of individuals such as Ayalon, an individual whose testimony cannot be casually dismissed as “anti-Semitic jealousy.”
Ayalon earns far more respect than your garden-variety zionist for one simple reason: he acknowledges that Israel’s actions have consequences, and that anti-Semitism is quite often one of those consequences.
This needs to be repeated as often as possible.
You are clearly one woke Scotsman. I wish there were a lot more like you.
Please, don’t waste your time. Just note the name L.K. and read his other comments. Whatever he has doesn’t go away. There is no cure.
Listen, AaronB for bullshit. We don’t hate Jews… we hate what Jews do. It’s an established fact that Jewish Supremacist Organizations are responsible for destroying our homelands (i.e., most Western countries) by promoting policies like mass immigration and mass miscegenation. And we’re all lied to and told Diversity Is Our Greatest Strength …. drink the poison goy, you’ll like it!
We’re expected to believe this lie when our very eyes tell us otherwise (see London, Paris, etc., descending into the abyss).
And you come along and accuse us of being Jew haters for noticing this and pointing it out?
Here’s a news flash for you… The Goyim Know!
Dual loyalty much, AaronB?
Many school districts are requiring mandatory classes on the Holocaust . For the truth to be told ,it is incumbent on the citizens of these districts that they require a curriculum on the Holocaust that includes books such as :
Alison Weir’s “Against our better judgment : The hidden history of how the US was used to create the State of Israel ”
Nicholas Kollerstrom : “Breaking the spell : The holocaust , Myth & Reality “
Iris
Do not forget Tower No 7.
Was NOT hit by plane
The big 6 is a weapon for silence.
The big 6 is so “big”, one can not speak about any crimes in past or present in the entire history of the world but that one.
One tiny swastika written on a desk is the end of the world in the west.
Yet, swastikas all over the place in Nuland’s coup in Ukraine in 2014 are “great” things.
These mandatory classes are an attempt to keep the mandatory silence that has been going for since 1945.
Its main goal is keep Jewish Zion culture as a idol. It must be worshiped.
No one can speak up at all. Jail time, ban time or ostracize time for any one who dares.
This mandatory silence is destroying the human spirit.
Any living beings who are aware of this are looking at the human species with great pity.
I’m sure there is only one loyalty.
https://d2071andvip0wj.cloudfront.net/styles/16×9-large/s3/Iran_Briefing.jpg?itok=Tcu-SC7Z
Thank you for an inspiring article. We are indeed all Palestinians. Except of course, for the NHB knuckledraggers who give Israel boatloads of the money they use to bribe US legislators.
https://www.irmep.org/CFP/CIA/budget/default.asp
CIA is inextricably tied into a criminal symbiosis with its Israeli counterpart. The locus of Israeli cancer is the CIA. The only way they can control Americans is by controlling the locus of lawless state impunity. So if you want to get rid of Jew State kleptocracy and violence, you’ve got to excise the CIA from American life.
. . . which would explain why you both are here and post regularly.
When leaders of U.S. of A. allow this to happen, through intent or outright ineptness, then they are not leaders but rather pawns in the hands of Zig whose final goal is to convert America into a big Palestine.
Enjoy these acts of bringing democracy and freedom to disenfrachised.
America is not at the bottom of the barrel, but under the bottom. Only a miracle can save her.
Colin Wright wrote in a comment for AaronB: “You’ve got the morality of a rapist.”
— That’s a correct definition of a shameless AaronB who still enjoys the profiteering schema of holobiz. You and your lot continue peddling your profitable meme of being the “most moral” and the “most victimized,” whereas the truth is that zionists are the most dishonest and the most shameless. Read your posts. You are blind to your own depravity and sub-humanness.
“Jews symbolize success.”
— Poor AaronB.
First, don’t mix decent Jews with zionists; this is dishonest.
Second, the majority of Jews worldwide prefer to live away from the (“promised land”) apartheid Jewish State state of child-murderers, religious fanatics, illegal settlers, collaborators with Banderites, and creators of “moderate” terrorists.
The majority of Jews prefer western civilization as compared to the barbarity of ethno-theocratic abnormality ruled by psychopaths such as Bibi, Sharansky, Avi L., Bennet, and the snake-eye Ayelet Shaked.
They want the latter Miro. They’re pathetic quite frankly. Oh don’t get me wrong, there are a good deal of ‘Scottish’ who are pro Palestine, but they’re all brainwashed zombies believing the holobollox and do their best to steer clear of being branded an anti Semite or offending anyone.
Thanks, but I’m not ‘woke’ but awake. Woke used to define being awake but sadly ‘woke’ has been hijacked by the left and today signifies one who is clearly asleep, promoting the SJW, globo-homo, multicultural, multiracial, mass immigration, feminist bollox that we see in the msm and Hollywood.
I must respectfully disagree with you assertion that there are “decent jews”. Yes, there are decent jews, but they are few and far between. Ron Unz and Gilad Atzmon are prime examples of outstanding human beings that others would be wise to emulate.
It was JEWS who spearheaded and led the so-called “civil-rights” movement in the United States.
In fact, blacks were coming along just fine on their own, and were proving by their actions that they could be a part of civilized society. The whole “civil-rights” movement set back true black achievement and ascendancy for decades.
I came of age during the so-called “civil-rights” movement of the 1960s and observed for myself, the underhanded behavior of blacks which was guided by jewish “carpetbaggers” whose only purpose was to destabilize and destroy white society.
The so-called “non-violent freedom marches” were anything but “non-violent’–rapes, robberies and other criminal acts committed by blacks and their jewish “handlers” which were conveniently dismissed and ignored due to the media outlet cameras being purposely turned off during these acts of violence.
Even “saint” Martin Luther (Michael) King beat up prostitutes that he hired, while claiming that his actions “made him feel like a white man”…
Funny you should say that because I bet you’ll never guess which demographic just so happens to be Hamas’ biggest fans.
http://www.pewresearch.org/global/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2010/02/2010-muslim-nations-01.png
Which is even funnier in light of these results showing who thinks who belongs to which ingroup.
Then again maybe the Pals simply like their heroes a little more distant from home too.
http://www.pewresearch.org/global/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2011/05/2011-osama-021.png
You justify jewish excesses because you are a jewish supremacist…
You remind me of serial rapist Leo Frank, who raped Mary Phagan.
Thankfully, Leo Frank received true “justice” at the end of a rope…despite his attempts to “buy” a pardon…
Agreed .Neither were the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center hit by planes , the evidence is now overwhelming that the Nauset Brother’s film was faked or the plane was a CGI and the videos we saw on 9/11 were part of a pre-filmed “Hollywood ” production and the planes were CGI’s , see
Septemberclues.info for more information on how the mainstream media was complicit in 9/11 and how crisis actors were used to create the impression that planes hit the Twin Towers .
It’s not “smarts” or “IQ” that gives jews an advantage over gentile whites, but is their rabid insistence on cultural and social cohesiveness, insularity and nepotism (but only for themselves) that gives them an “advantage”.
This same cultural and social cohesiveness that is prized so highly by jewish interests is denied to gentile whites.
Jews, to a man will fight to deny this same cultural and social cohesiveness to gentile whites that they themselves enjoy as it is a major part of the jewish purpose–the destruction of gentile white culture, which IS superior to any jewish cultural or social society.
If jews did not possess this power, they would most likely be rag merchants, liquor merchants, or furniture merchants–nothing more. As I have previously stated, jewish success is based on cultural and social cohesiveness and insularity–NOT “smarts” or “IQ”.
Once enough jews get into a position of power in the work world or education systems, they will hire and promote their own, even bypassing more qualified gentile white candidates while pushing “affirmative action” and “racial quotas” for everyone else.
Jews have latched on to cultural cohesiveness and nepotism, as it serves their purpose exceedingly well.
Jews also lack a moral component which tempers evil in every other culture and society. Jews are proud when they are able to take advantage of others of lesser means—especially those who are not jews. Getting away with murder, theft, and other crimes against the “goy” is a critical part of the jewish psyche and is never tempered by guilt.
At the same time, jews pushed the concept of racial “equality”, (but only for gentile whites), backing it up with “civil-rights” and “equal accommodation” laws which are enforced by governments–but only against whites. These “civil-rights” laws are used as a “battering ram” against gentile whites to diffuse and fragment any semblance of gentile white solidarity and cohesiveness that may arise.
A great reckoning dealing with the jews is coming. As gentile whites become more marginalized, the accusation of being tagged as “racist” or a “holocaust denier” is rapidly losing its “sting”.
Increasingly, jews are more wary of being “called out” and recognized as “jews”. One can call a jew a shyster, shylock, bankster, criminal or ne-er-do-well, and it will roll off his back like water off a duck, BUT call a jew a “jew”, and he will recoil in horror, having been “found out”.
Oh, but they call themselves the “Light unto the Nations” yet act like the Scum of the Earth.
Do we believe their constant, endless lies or our God-given senses and brains?
Maybe they chose the wrong place to be Palestinian; they might have had better penny luck elsewhere.
Then how do you explain the fact that the Eyetalians are a protected class at a place like CUNY?
Indeed, “Americans are all Palestinians” but the announcement is t.b.n.a. (Zigh).
That is, To Be Never Announced.
Thanks, Ahoy.
If some men are hunting in some remote mountains somewhere, and they come across a family who’re camping in a really nice tent, and some expensive camping gear, and the wife is pretty… (do you see where I’m going with this?), well, to most non-psychopaths, the natural reaction would be to say pleasantries, complement them on their good taste in camping gear, and part on friendly terms, grateful for being a bit more enriched as human beings for the encounter.
But for psychopaths, such an encounter would be considered a different kind of opportunity. Their reaction would be ‘why not kill the husband and children, rape the wife, kill her too, and then steal all the property’. Perhaps one of the men would advocate doing so, and the other might be more cautious, and say, ‘but the world might be watching, and this might not be ‘good for us’ to do, we could get caught. So as they wander off, looking for something to kill to sate their lust, they congratulate themselves for their restraint. ‘We could have killed them all, and raped her, and stolen their stuff, and we didn’t!’.
Such is the psychopathology of a fiend.
I guess you should congratulate yourself Aaron, as I’ve mentioned many times over the years, a fiend that menaces the planet, but never really had a good example of one here in the comment section. Gloating over the fact that you and your fellow self-chosenites haven’t yet slaughtered all the people who’re inconvenient, so you can steal their property, is really something. Like a man who sees a Girl Scout all alone, and congratulates himself for not murdering her, because she might have something to steal. ‘Wow, I’m so moral, I could have murdered her, and taken her possessions, but I didn’t!’
But we all know better, don’t we? We all know, with a perfect certainty, that Zionists do indeed kill indiscriminately, all the time – and without compunction or conscience. We also know what these Zionists are capable of- from Deir Yassin to the USS Liberty to Operation Cast Lead, to 9/11, that indiscriminate slaughter is their calling card. Saying that a Jewish supremacist Zionist considers indiscriminate killing to be wrong, is a deliberate insult to every decent person reading this (and an inside joke to fellow Jewish supremacists, who’s lurid contempt for honesty is epically notorious).
OK, at least I got a laugh out of this.
Oh look, another unlikely AA fan comes out of the closet. Who’d have thunk it? You, the quota devotee?
the proper spelling is Italians.
it looks like the awareness that “Italians are the largest European ancestral group in NY state, NY city, and CUNY” motivated Italian persons to create — i.e. fund, organize, staff & keep the lights on — an institute for Italian studies at CUNY
John D. Calandra Italian American Institute, https://www.qc.cuny.edu/Academics/Centers/Italian/Pages/default.aspx
a more significant question would be, “how do you explain the fact that the Jooz are a protected class at a place like Fordham, Georgetown, and even Catholic U?”
and a corollary question, “how many departments of Catholic and Italian studies are “protected” at Yeshiva U. or Brandeis U.?”
Tis true, and therein lies the rub.
I’m a white goy boy, and the people that have fucked me over the worst in life are . . . other white goy boys.
My take, “The whites deserve everything that has happened, is happening, and will happen to them.”.
They/We deserve it, if for no other reason than not having the moral center and strength of will to understand that we need to work together.
It really is that simple, but it boarders on magical thinking given the reality of the human character.
However, millennia spent scratching-out a subsistence survival should have ingrained that into the collective psyche – but apparently did not.
If there is a god (hack though he/she/it obviously is), and the Joos are the instrument of punishment for that god’s will, so be it.
At the end of the day, it’s not the Joos fault the Goyim are so fucking stupid as not to see the counterproductivity of unrelenting competition over cooperation.
Ultimately, Joos will share the same fate as Gentiles, as the seeds for the destruction of the entire species was baked in the cake well before the advent of complex societies.
Let the species commit suicide and nature start anew.
That’s all very deliberate, Harbinger. By cutting our people off from their past, and their histories and ancestors and ancient struggles and culture, and creating new narratives for them to see themselves as guilty and vile racists- the Jewish supremacists are very carefully deconstructing our youth into self-loathing, pliant and submissive zombies. And this is happening all over the Western world, where replacement populations are flooding in to conquer and genocide the people of the West.
I’m sure you know that, as it seems sort of obvious, once we figure it out, but just in case there’s the occasional lurker here, who’s a neophyte to Jewish supremacist treachery and guile, it’s always good to reiterate what’s happening, and by (((whom))), I suppose whenever possible.
And of course, as I mentioned, the guilty are not just the Jewish supremacists, but the all too willing older and wiser Gentiles, whose venality and moral depravity; (voting to stay under the British yoke, for a few shekels more) is absolutely necessary for the JS to prevail.
Were it not for armies of George Wills and Jeb Bushs of the Western world, the AaronBs and George Soros would get nowhere.
Our greatest threat is the moral cowardice and spiritual corruption of our own people. George Soros is working to advance the prospects of his own people, as he sees it. George Will is betraying his own people, to advance the prospect$ of George Will – at the genocidal demise of his people.
You make an excellent point about white gentile males who favor individuality over “what is good for the group”. “National pride” was then deemed to be “racist” by “you know who”.
Us white gentiles would do well to emulate jewish social cohesiveness, insularity and nepotism, BUT (and that’s a very big “BUT”) it is jews who have been successful in denying us our rightful place in OUR society. Did we (white gentile males) let it happen? Only partially…
The “beginning of the end” started when we let “them” (jews) dictate “diversity and multiculturalism” to us. Pushing destructive “civil-rights” laws (but not for white gentile males) was also a large part of the destruction of civilized (white) society. Using federal troops to enforce illegal civil-rights laws was also a part of the equation.
The “Hart-Celler Immigration Act of 1965” opened up the floodgates to uncontrolled immigration by foreigners’ only goal is to “make money”
Please do not forget that it is jewish insidiousness which has triumphed in American polity and society.
Adolph Hitler advocated “national pride” over individuality and was immensely popular for advocating the re-emergence of German pride, which had been denied to Germans after “the great war” (WW1) and unfortunately, was denied (again) to Germans after WW2.
At the same time, vitriolic jewish-authored texts such as “Germany Must Perish” by jew Theodore N. Kaufman were published and widely disseminated. This book advocated the TOTAL destruction of Germany, its culture, people, institutions–nothing was to be left untouched. Sorta sounds like Deuteronomy all over again…
At the same time, true patriots such as Charles Lindbergh and Father Charles Coughlin were marginalized and derided for their anti-war attitudes.
The main problem with white gentile males is that “we have been too nice” and too willing to promote unbridled individuality while suppressing our natural human urge to take pride in our ethnicity and race.
Hopefully, the tide is turning. White gentile males have been so abused in our jew-run society that they (we) are finally recognizing that there IS an enemy in our midst…
Which way, white (gentile) man?
Thanks for edifying me. I had no idea!
But… but… aren’t those same poor peace-loving Balestinians getting genocided and ethnically cleansed into oblivion right this very minute? So how exactly is “time and demographics” on their side? Is there something you’re perhaps not telling us? Like are you and your other fellow-traveling comrades-in-arms even reading from the same Muqawama script? Too lazy to put in the requisite work to get the Pallywood story straight?
Great comment, anarchyst.
The “Hart-Celler Immigration Act of 1965,” which opened up the floodgates to uncontrolled immigration by foreigners, was pushed by Jewish Supremacists because they wanted to defeat anti-Semitism. Making money was a pleasant byproduct.
I watched this not too long ago and thought it was pretty crazy:
This guy has appeared on numerous shows doing something similar with mind games. He is Israeli, he served in their air force.
I wonder if this (mind control/manipulation) is something that is studied in Israel as a very serious science and discipline – if so, perhaps we are all Palestinians…does anyone know? I’m not asking for random speculation; I’m wondering if there is something from a reliable source on the matter.
This is a article worth reading and below is the main point. I am convinced our US government problem is too wide and entrenched to be solved….because the American people will not unite to change it. Pains me to finally admit the vast majority really are too stupid to realize their narrow , single issue individual gripes and partisan loyalties are responsible for fostering and allowing Political Corruption to destroy the US.
https://www.truthdig.com/articles/the-enemy-within/
The political philosopher Sheldon Wolin saw it all in his 2008 book “Democracy Incorporated: Managed Democracy and the Specter of Inverted Totalitarianism.” He wrote:
”The political role of corporate power, the corruption of the political and representative processes by the lobbying industry, the expansion of executive power at the expense of constitutional limitations, and the degradation of political dialogue promoted by the media are the basics of the system, not excrescences upon it. The system would remain in place even if the Democratic Party attained a majority; and should that circumstance arise, the system will set tight limits to unwelcome changes, as is foreshadowed in the timidity of current Democratic proposals for reform. In the last analysis the much-lauded stability and conservatism of the American system owe nothing to lofty ideals, and everything to the irrefutable fact that it is shot through with corruption and awash in contributions primarily from wealthy and corporate donors. When a minimum of a million dollars is required of House candidates and elected judges, and when patriotism is for the draft-free to extol and for the ordinary citizen to serve, in such times it is a simple act of bad faith to claim that politics-as-we-now-know-it can miraculously cure the evils which are essential to its existence.”
“This same cultural and social cohesiveness that is prized so highly by jewish interests is denied to gentile whites. ”
Substitute the words “social cohesiveness” for the word “money” and you get even closer to the heart of the matter.
If you’ve ever tried to get money to start a business, you know how bloody difficult it is unless your last name is Cohen or Bernstein, etc. etc. Yet these &^&%$^*s not only get loans, they seldom have to even pay them back. As revealed to me by a Jewish self-proclaimed “business owner” (mobster would be more accurate) in the 1990’s.
Off-the-charts usury has been very, very good to the Jews. Take away their stolen loot, they’d blow away like tumbleweeds.
911 – inside job by mossad and neocons. and no amount of yoiur continuous lies can change the truth, sabbatei
Precisely, cultural Marxism in full flow. Yuri Bezmenoiv, the Russian defector, has spoken about this a great deal in many of his speeches. There was a cut off from our ancestral ways, cultures and traditions. TV, Hollywood, pop music and sports destroyed all of this. And now, pretty much everyone 60 and under have no connection to their history and culture.
The sooner the better!
I appreciate your thoughtful reply, and take no exception to your points.
However, I will ask you, “Regardless of Jewish mechanizations, which have been both identified and well known for thousands of years (always the same playbook), at what point do the whites have to own their own stupidity concerning such fundamental issues as, say, not killing your own offspring?”.
The concept of cooperation over perpetual competition is yet another fundamental example as the basis for the survival of a given species – and yet whites can’t even get that right.
That’s Grade A idiocy right there.
The fact that Jews predictably, continually, and successfully manage to put a birthday candle into a pile of dogshit, then successfully sell it to Gentiles as chocolate cake, century after fucking century, says as much or more about the Gentile than it does the Jew.
At the end of the day, I have only myself or my brother to blame if our neighbor turns us against each other.
this YHWH character is the worst god of any claimed religion in the worlds entire history – vengeful, racist, murderous, etc. What a bunch these morons are!
Agree, and to see what their plans are, google UN Agenda 21 and 2030 and read the Protocols of Zion.
Funny you should wish to saddle them with the Big Boy Toys developed under Yeltsin’s, er, (((oversight))) as it were. You must really hate Hummus or something. Or has the Jolly Impromptu Conductor been rehabilitated round these parts so soon?
“To exist is to fight.”
Just what Hitler said in Mein Kampf.
There may not be Arabic peoples, but there is an Islamic people. “Umma” is the word. Happens to be cognate with Hebrew “am”. Which is the word the Old Testament uses for the Jewish people.
Well yes, it’s an obvious question that needs to be answered. Essentially, what can make a woman wish to murder her own offspring? Well, Kiel, it’s what’s called heavy indoctrination and brainwashing. You have to somehow coerce the woman into believing that the child growing inside her, isn’t a child, but a collection of cells and it isn’t alive. You have to make them believe that it isn’t human. You have to make them believe that they aren’t killing, but essentially ‘cleaning up’ a mess that’s in them, that has no relevance to their life whatsoever. In essence, you have to lie your arse off and make them believe you’re telling them the truth.
You have to take the guilt away from them of getting pregnant in the first place such as “and remember, you did tell your partner not to ejaculate into you, as you weren’t on birth control” to make them again stop taking responsibility for their actions.
Added to all of this, constant media brainwashing and indoctrination of “my body, my choice” crap.
Look at this for example:Labour politician offended by unborn children
It’s an insidious campaign of brainwashing and indoctrination that’s been going on since the end of the 50’s. How many generations have come since then – 3? 4? with each, even more heavily indoctrinated than the previous. And when the msm, academia, politics is overwhelmingly pro abortion, then there you have it. To women, an abortion is what happens when you forget to use birth control and/or a condom. They do not value human life, because they do not see, that which is growing within them, as life. They are told that life begins, after birth, not while growing in the womb.
Well, not really. What it states to me is what is it that stops the natural ‘reptillian brain’ thought process kick in, in regards to what’s happening? And of course, the answer to that again is heavy indoctrination and brainwashing, this time regarding the treatment of Jews, not just throughout history by non Jews, but WW2 and the lie continually indoctrinated into people of Hitler’s gassing of 6 million Jews in concentration (death) camps. If you look at TV and film, throughout the last 50 years, the overwhelming majority of movies, TV soaps, series etc all have reference to Hitler, holocaust and persecution of Jews. It’s relentless programming of the goy, until the point that they’ve seen so much, that they believe it to ultimately be true and will therefore attack anyone who believes otherwise, even when overwhelming proof is presented in front of them. This, is ‘The Big Lie’ Goebbels spoke of.
The way the stupid goyim see the Jews is as follows:
“The Jew is the eternal victim, persecuted by all peoples on this earth, not because of wrongdoing by the Jews, because the Jews are blameless, but because the non Jewish population essentially hate Jews and wish to continually persecute them for no reason. The Jews are God’s chosen and do not do wrong. If they are doing wrong, then it must be the right wrong, again because Jews are incapable of doing wrong, for what history has done to them.”
And this is why, the Jews get away with everything and never punished for their wrongdoing. Even when Jews are criticised for their criminality, those people who correctly spot their wrongdoing are instantly branded as anti Semites.
In the Jew’s world, the Jew is divine and all non Jews, are merely soul less animals, here to serve Jews, therefore, no non Jew has any right, or authority to call Jews out for their wrongdoing, because the Jews see their wrongdoing, not as wrongdoing but an accepted right for being a divine being on this earth. Theft, enslavement, assault, rape, murder of the non Jew are all perfectly acceptable acts in the eye of the Jew.
The goyim, to the Jew, are what pregnant mothers, about to have an abortion view the phoetus growing inside them – worthless.
As I stated in another article, on Hitler, had we sided with Hitler and run out the Jew, the concept of abortion would not be happening, along with many other wrongs happening in the west today.
I have to emphasise that the power of not just indoctrination, but successive, generation indoctrination, is incredibly powerful. An abortion today is not viewed as a crisis to women today, for they do not see the phoetus as a life. Women, today have been programmed to be incredibly unfeminine, removing alot of empathy and compassion within. Constant sexual partners destroys bonding and instead of family they choose careers, hence why you see thousands of young women entering into the pornographic film industry, to get rich quick, enjoy the cocaine and alcohol fuelled parties and as much sex as they can handle.
Pre 1950 all of this would never have happened, but something brought about the change – cultural Marxism and the utter obliteration of the moral compass of westerners.
And yet, according to some people who love to quote the Bible, those same Fake Jews somehow managed to be in Palestine right on time in order to kill Jesus. And better still, according to some of those same people who love to quote Solzhenitsyn’s oeuvre as a Bible, Jews also managed to invade Europe and Russia anyway. So which one is it?
Taxi wrote a keen analysis of why/how Israelis will attempt to assassinate Hariri
https://platosguns.com/2019/11/02/israel-plans-to-assassinate-saad-hariri/#more-34259
We are all Palestinians, but apparently some Falestiffians are still more Roly-Pally than others.
That was pretty bizarre. He’s very good at it (or at whatever happened), but don’t you think this is studied everywhere? Isn’t that what Madison Ave. is all about?
Which is a morally and sensibly illegitimate choice outside of the Jewish State.
Talha, I am going to predict the next five comments you are going to write…
I am going to write it now in a file and send it to Colin Wright. If he can refrain from murdering me, he will then reveal it you all…
But I might not be as good as Lior because I left Israel young and only studied this stuff in elementary school. I didn’t get the advanced training all Israelis get in high school and the army, alas.
But I still bet I know what you will write…
Linked below, another commendable article by Brother Nathanael but his title whiffed, and it ought be,
“The Trumpstein administration is sanctioning the wrong people.”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n3ToOHyXTtyx/
Likely – it is a powerful, powerful tool. I’m wondering on an institutional level, supported by government agencies, etc.
I personally don’t know – I just know this guy does this stuff, is Israeli and served in their air force for a while. I was wondering if anyone’s got serious info on the subject.
Are you you making yet another case for Palestine, Erets Palestine that is, however obliquely? If Europe can accommodate 30+ million Members of the Religion of Peace(TM), I’m sure it can also find some room for less than half that many Jews with some growing pains. Failing that, there’s always Canada, trusty haven for the Semper Fi Old World (read: Dual) Loyalists/Draft-Dodgers/Erstwhile-War-Criminals-On-The-Run. Or are those perks reserved only for the goyim of the world?
When supporting Israel contradicts core American values of equality, justice, tolerance, and liberty, the traditional US automatic financial backing can’t last
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/the-us-israel-relationship-revisited/
Conference of Presidents ‘deeply troubled’ by statements from Warren, Sanders, Buttigieg that aid could be cut to force policy changes on Palestinians, settlements
https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-jewish-umbrella-group-slams-democratic-hopefuls-calls-to-leverage-israel-aid/
Karoline Edtstadler, who chairs EU parliament’s working group on anti-Semitism, also says Brussels should not tell Israelis how to solve conflict with the Palestinians—https://www.timesofisrael.com/
Israeli leaders repeatedly have told that Israel was not like other countries needing financial help from US but US keeps on giving it anyway .
Leaders ( Israel USA ) find the values between the 2 are unshakeable and no day light exists between the 2
Iran can’t be allowed how it deals with it’s needs and security by EU- The Jewish leader tells IAEA UN and US and EU . But Iran densest receive nay money or dole .To the contrary its resources and money get seized .
Last week a former Israeli security official urged American Jews to restrain Israel’s “unjust” war in Palestine because it fuels anti-Semitism around the world. The statement is remarkable because that view is generally seen as anathema: saying that Israel’s actions have any role in the growth of anti-Semitism.
Ami Ayalon, a Navy commander and former head of the Shin Bet, spoke at J Street last week and said that Israelis believe they are fighting a just war of defense for their existence, and that the world refuses to acknowledge that. But in fact Israel’s existence is established, and American Jews can see that Israel is engaged in an unjust war. (Emphasis mine)
“We continue to fight a second war, a war in order to expand our border to the east, to build more settlements, and to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state next door. That second war is not a just war. It denies the Palestinians the right to self determination, which was recognized by the international community. As a former commander of the Navy and director of the Shin Bet, as a person who fought in too many wars, as someone who represents the views of a vast majority of the IDF top command, past and present, I tell you today that the second war, the unjust one, cannot be won with force alone. There is no military decision in this war. That is why unless we choose a totally different approach, this war will continue for generations to come, it will lead to more violence and terror. After we beat Hamas and Islamic Jihad, we will face ISIS. And after that, who knows what will come.”
https://mondoweiss.net/2019/11/former-israel-commander-says-israels-unjust-war-in-palestine-fuels-anti-semitism-around-the-world/
Jeffrey Epstein: ABC stopped report ‘amid Palace threats—
“We would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told, ‘who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.’
Robach also says that the interview included allegations against former US President Bill Clinton.
“We had everything,” she continues. “I tried for three years to get it on, to no avail.
“And now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations and I freaking had all of it.”
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-50296742
Oppression denial subjugation go hand in hand with blackmailing those who can make Israel pay for it .
There are probably already more “Arabs” currently “numbering” (read: multiplying) within the borders of Europe than there were “between the Nile and Euphrates” around the time of the Balfour Declaration. How’s that for perspective? Yeasty or what? Considering rescinding your projections?
But the conflict predates 1967. So we cant really make it about 1967. In fact after that war, Israel offered the land back. Arabs responded with a resounding no. The famous three nos.
What would you think is a pragmatic, fair solution?
@sarz
Ah, so basically Birobidzhan-JAO is just like the Pale of Settlement, but without the Jews.
tangent —
does anyone remember the video clip about a wasp attacking and paralyzing a _____ (a creature larger than a wasp), then controlling the creature ?
iirc whoever posted it said that Israelis are shown / taught from that video.
Call it “New Israel” and move all Jews there.
Problem solved.
Maybe some of the estimable members of our government may even one day be provoked to ponder the possibility: “Is Occupied Palestine really our Greatest Ally?”
Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide.
So, what to do then ?
Suggestions from the smart people here seem to boil down to two broad categories :
1) rebel, and repel the (((parasite)));
2) get prepared to look after yourself and yours for when it all goes dark.
But it’s quite clear that the sheeple will not be rising up to eject the parasite – they have been so bamboozled they no longer even understand who it is. Their anger is too easily re-directed.
We’ve tried talking, writing, ‘raising awareness’ – useless, except when talking to the choir here e.g. And when a powerful voice speaks up, they get side-lined, or even destroyed. Ron Unz and friends and a few others put in a stirling effort, but are these enough ?
Our media has been reduced to agitprop with agendas, our major internet sources are corrupt.
Certainly there are good people doing the good work, and we’d like to help and join up – but who could possibly trust any contact or group when the parasite is the master of controlled oppositions ?
Am I really detecting the stink of defeat ?
It’s too late for this planet, Luke – the evil has triumphed.
Say it aint so, Joe.
Acknowledged. The rainbow flag is listed on Wikipedia as the flag as of a moment ago, but I accept that this is someone playing a prank. Has to be…
As usual Mr. Giraldi articles attract a large number of Hasbara team rats who write their usual sad little lies and spam the board. I notice the usual types, AaronB, a123, bardoKaldian, etc. One of their many lies is the myth of the invincible IDF, supposedly one of best and toughest military forces in the world. Reality is a bit different.
US Colonel and war veteran, Patrick Lang, a retired senior officer of U.S. Military Intelligence and U.S. Army Special Forces (The Green Berets), wrote re the highly overrated idf( concerning its ground forces which he knows well ):
Re Israel’s wars with Hezbollah, the Izzies were defeated both in 2000 as well as much more rapidly in 2006.
From 2 Western mass Media sources hostile to Hezb, one US and one British:
OK, but I’m looking for something substantial and beyond mere speculation, thanks.
There is plenty of weird things that happen in nature:
https://gizmodo.com/infected-zombie-spiders-forced-to-build-incubation-ch-1830718189
But what I’m looking for is info (serious stuff) into whether the Israelis are devoting resources into this kind of thing as a weaponized tool.
You are of course correct.
WTC7 was brought down by controlled demolition; this was proved beyond any doubt by a 4-year long research study produced by the University of Alaska Fairbanks, published in Sept 2019.
https://www.ae911truth.org/wtc7
Using state-of-the-art civil engineering software, the study proves that:
– The WTC7 building was NOT brought down by office fires.
– The only way to replicate the collapse observed on 9/11 is by simultaneous failure of all structural columns, i.e. by controlled demolition.
This is science, not opinion.
So we should ask ourselves the next logical question: what method of controlled demolition does NOT produce the audible noise, visible flashball and blast effect that accompany a conventional demolition?
The scientific answer is: an underground nuclear detonation.
A nuclear charge detonated in the foundations of a building will produces all these effects, but they will be concealed within the bedrock, below the surface.
The only effect visible to the witnesses will be the dustification of the building by the pressure shockwave.
If WTC7 was demolished by an underground nuclear explosion, so were the Twin Towers which collapsed in a very resembling, and otherwise incomprehensible manner.
The 3000 Americans murdered by Israel on 9/11 were all Palestinians.
Great analysis!
Oh, you mean like what Israel was subjected to during the Yom Kippur War back in 1973, not to mention from Saddam’s (read: Bolshevik-cum-Soviet) Scud missiles during the Gulf War, when Israel was hobbled and throttled from defending itself by none other than its alleged Greatest Defender(TM), for fear that doing so might interfere with the ZOG’s efforts to protect one of OIC’s 50+ member states? Yet the Israelis are still there, more numerous and trenchant than ever. Funny that, and it really seems to chink some folks’ armour.
They have no appetite for fighting those who don’t start fights they can’t win in the first place, but some sore losers simply can’t seem to learn their lesson and just keep coming back for even more.
Unlike the refugee hordes, consisting in the main of “defenceless men” currently fumbling through Europe trying to grope, er, make their way to the Vaterland’s munificent teat, and whose specialty consists of decapitating and suicide bombing same, but that was only after the barrel bombs started flying, right? Or the white phosphorus, same difference. Good Ole Kalergi must be spinning in his grave.
I believe the word you’re reaching for is Yerida. Have the Hasbarists you see under every bed taught you nothing?
BTW, does that “Alliance/Axis of Muqamawa” still include those long-suffering Pals everyone pretends to care so much about (assuming it ever did in the first place), or have they been relegated to the role of being merely a side distraction at this point?
Russian Israelis back to Russia, French Israelis back to France, British Israelis back to UK, American Israelis back to USA, Moroccan Israelis back to Morocco.
Palestine back to Palestinians.
All Central Banks nationalised to end tribal domination over the money system.
This is what WILL happen. Better it happens shedding as little blood as possible. On all sides.
Although I’ve written many pessimistic posts, only because I’m being realistic about the current situation, the only thing that is going to awaken the public is incredible hardship and then asking some questions as to who and why?
The thing is, I had the common sense, back in 2007 to start asking questions as to who was behind the mass immigration of Muslims, into the UK and the rest of the west, when we were supposed to be at war with the countries they were flooding in from. Not very many people have cottoned onto who (as you stated). Added to that, they STILL play the game of politics, when it’s clear, to anyone with the slightest modicum of common sense that politicians do not speak for the people of the UK, quite the contrary, they speak for the minorities. And with all this THEY STILL go to the voting booths every year to vote out whomever and let whomever in, who’ll continue to screw them over and get very wealthy in the process.
Where were the vigilante attacks in Rotherham and other areas of England when it was found out that, in Rotherham for example, 20% of their female population had been raped and many murdered by immigrant Muslims? The actions, or lack of, by the police proved just whose side they’re on. The public voted for Brexit, they won and they’re still in years later, considering another vote, again. It’s a repeat of Ireland – keep voting until you give the right answer which is to stay in Europe. Take my mother. She voted for Brexit but is now considering changing her mind, because on a recent trip abroad, the English tour guide has essentially been sacked by the company, because she doesn’t have the right to work there anymore, with Britain leaving the EU. I simply stated to her: “But, aren’t there people, FROM, that country that speak English and can do the same job?” Of course there are. I very much agree in the nationalist concept of no non indigenous being allowed to work, own property or businesses in a foreign land. They do this in Thailand and other parts of the world. They should do the same all over Europe.
Anyway, I digress……
The bottom line is it’s going to have to get really, really, really bad. When I state ‘really’ bad I mean, when unemployment is high. When they stop employing the indigenous and instead immigrants. When all the msm journalists are immigrants/immigrant stock. When the politicians, police and armed forces are too. When the European becomes a second class citizen in their own land and there is no action taken against the non indigenous who rob, assault, rape, enslave and/or murder them. Essentially when the whites, in the west have absolutely nothing to lose by their actions.
The only problem is, when that will be. If it happens in the next, say 10-20 years, then there’s still a chance. If they leave it, the non indigenous population will have grown and more anti white peoples will be in a position of power. There will also be immigrants piling in daily, en mass, along with a very probably EU army that they’ll call on to crush dissent.
Education is the key here. Letting the indigenous know WHO is behind it and WHAT must be done, which ultimately revolves around a lot of bloody violence, as history has proven there’s never been any peaceful changes within society, ESPECIALLY, in Europe, is what is needed. However, our enemies control the msm and academia, the two main outlets for educating the public. It’s a bit of a catch-22 situation on that front.
Sadly, we’ll just have to wait until things get really, really, bad. The good news is that we can clearly see incredible anti white hatred in the US, which is spilling over into Europe.
Nah. I like my life very well and am quite successful. People on this site understand you. You see, we have read article after article for years now here on this site which explicitly delineates for us the perfidy with which your zionist sort operates. There is a lot of evidence.
But no, to you it’s just unreasonable hate and all the evidence are delusional lies.
All the thousands of words and undeniable evidence of wrongdoing is because people just hate you because you’re better than we are. Which is a really effective way to make people admire you too. And being interested in the graaaand questions you’re still puzzled why we don’t all sing hosannas to you.
Aka, the Palestine Template.
“Nothing there… Nothing there… Nothing there… Nothing there… Nothing there…“
It must be remembered that Hezbollah’s military wing is much larger, more experienced and better armed now than it was in 2006, including its formidable missile arsenal. Israeli military and intel commanders, as opposed to Internet Hasbaras, grudgingly admit to this.
In 06, deploying only 1 of its rapid reaction brigades against a much larger Israeli force, Hezbollah inflicted a humiliating defeat on the IDF, which deployed its most elite units, including SF.
Former MI6 analyst Alastair Crooke and investigative journalist Mark Perry wrote about the war:
In a US military study of the 06 war – “Back to Basics” – US Lieutenant Colonel Scott C. Farquhar, wrote:
US Lieutenant Colonel Scott C. Farquhar, cautiously suggested that the IDF had improved after its defeat in 06 at the hands of Hezbollah, but the yardstick used to measure it was a poorly trained, equipped and led Hamas, in 2009.
I noticed this immediately too.
Concerning the IDF last major attack on Gaza in 2014, against an improved version of Hamas, how did the idf do? Former Zionist terrorist & IDF veteran, the now deceased Uri Avnery, wrote:
AFTER 29 DAYS of fighting (until now), who has won?
Uri Avnery wrote in desperation:
[Too much off-topic 9/11 conspiracy nonsense.]
/But the conflict predates 1967./
You’re deflecting. Ayalon isn’t addressing ’67 except to distinguish it from Israel’s current manifest destiny policy.
The point was that Ayalon himself acknowledges that Israel’s own actions lead to an increase in anti-Semitism, which rather belies your statements above.
/In fact after that war, Israel offered the land back./
Is this why it built settlements in the West Bank to preempt border negotiations?
https://www.thedailybeast.com/no-israel-didnt-offer-to-trade-the-west-bank-for-peace-in-1967
/What would you think is a pragmatic, fair solution?/
Oh, I don’t know … I’m sure glad I don’t have my finger on the button, since a sea of glass over the Holy Land looks increasingly more pragmatic and fairer by the hour: the innocent attain the garden, and the rest …
Well, you get the picture: realpolitik writ large.
Funny, I don’t recall God mentioning the borders of Europe in Genesis.
Care to cite chapter and verse?
Does that include the several hundred “dual-loyalty citizens” victims or not?
Like the Lernaean Hydra.
Sihir. The very name “Cohen” shares semantic roots with kahin.
Yes, it’s weaponized to great effect — the most effective result being denial of its cause.
was-salaam.
Hey Talha,
It’s inherent in every television program or advertisement made today, and actually has been for generations. The very word programming is all about psychological manipulation.
If commercials didn’t make people want to go out and buy some useless consumer product, then corporations wouldn’t spend billions of dollars on commercials- but they do, because they work.
What possible reason, based on reason and truth, would any American Gentile alive, ever want to support Israel? Israel is a bane on America (in particular, and the West in general) and a moral stain, to say the least. The only reason the masses support Israel is due to constant and clever and sub-conscience manipulation. Compromised Evangelical preachers mention Israel in their sermons as some kind of holy sacrament, and the flock genuflect accordingly. Politicians bray their fealty, and the hosannas are not lost on the sheople.
From TV to radio to ubiquitous ads, we’re all bombarded relentlessly with subliminal messages intended to manipulate our opinions and beliefs. And these are very often the work of professionals in the behavioral sciences. B.F. Skinner knew what he was talking about, and so do his modern day acolytes.
If you turn on the television today, or listen to the radio, you’re going to see and hear messages that are intended to steer your thinking in certain directions, and not just to peddle some soap or car, but just as often, the soap and car commercials are also peddling The Agenda. The tireless, relentless Agenda of Globohomo/Zionism/diversity/war on terror/USA!/trans-climate idiocy- ad infinitum / ad nauseam.
at 9:44 into this excellent episode of Jimmy Dore,
the guy points out how the talking heads are using psychological tricks to manipulate the viewers on how to react to information that doesn’t jive with the ‘narrative’. He gesticulates on how the crime-thought can be programmed to bounce off your forehead, before it even gets to your mind.
The extreme example of the not-so-covert programming was the scene in A Clockwork Orange, where they fixed Alex’s eyes open,
and drugged him while showing him scenes of political incorrectness. Thereby using the programming in a more overt way, but the less-stringent methods used every day in our society are nevertheless just as effective.
Instead of just inserting the sub-conscious meme of a star, they insert the sub-conscious meme of social disintegration, moral and spiritual rot, and fealty to a regime based on theft, murder and genocide. All things that are very unhealthy, to say the least, but so too are they all-pervasive. And that’s no accident.
Only when there’s a serious threat from outside of this planet [asteroid, real aliens, etc.] will people realize we’re all in the same boat…
Given mankind’s nature, it would sink anyway.
Being an optimist, in the end [and who knows how long the period in between lasts], mankind will unite, as it is the only way to move forward and survive. Throughout the entire universe, literally nothing lasts forever, something you and I should keep in mind, while trotting onward through our earthly lives.
Was the ‘Big Bang’ the 1st or the 12th time the event happened?
Will we ever know?
Will we ever learn?
How was Vietnam good for the Jews?
Or even the Kuwait War, for that matter, which entailed Uncle Sam defending one of the OIC 50+ statelets from another one, and which resulted in Israel getting lobbed by Scud missiles, courtesy of Saddam, but with Israel being forbidden to retaliate?
Spot on, anarchyst – as always, I might add.
Yes, the exact same thing.
Relentless vilification. Relentless hammering away that it’s all hopeless, that your efforts are eternally in vain, that the only moral and sane thing to do is to give up all hope, and walk gently into that goodnight.
They want for the Palestinians the exact same thing that want for the West. To simply give up all efforts to persevere, and ‘just die’.
And indeed, in epidemic numbers, they’re doing just that. The programming is working…
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/reading-between-the-headlines/201305/white-middle-age-suicide-in-america-skyrockets
Universally reviled as ‘racists’ (or terrorists, in the case of Palestinians). Guilty for all the failures of all the POC the world over, hated, demonized and persecuted- with laws that single them out for state-sponsored discrimination, it is Palestinians in Palestine, and white men in their own countries, that have laws that demand they be singled out for special negative treatment.
We are all Palestinians now. Would that we should put the pistol to our own heads down, and direct our energies and righteous rage against the men of our own tribe, (Conservative Inc.\ White liberals) that are facilitating our collective destruction, (as they count their thirty shekels).
I noticed that every one had to draw within a circle. Hypnotism is done with a swirling circle. I think he does some kind of hypnotism with this drawing within a circle.
https://www.shutterstock.com/search/hypnotic+circle
Here is quote from a Native American about circles in nature.
http://www.nativecircle.com/wisdom.html
The Zion century had its circle. Time for another circle. Perhaps a Respect for All Century. The world is tired of worshiping one little tribe. Enough is enough.
1991 war on Iraq ended on Purim. Why?
https://www.jewishpress.com/sections/features/features-on-jewish-world/my-gulf-war/2016/03/21/
2003 war on Iraq started on Purim. Why?
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/Articles/Article.aspx/21782
Great article, article of a great person with a great conscience
I’m afraid it is not. Jews in the ghettos weren’t too successful and then things weren’t different; in fact it was even worse. You know in fact sometimes some of them even murdered children to frame Jews. No, I think it is not that simple. I think to get rid of Jews is so important to them because the presense of Jews is unbearable – Jews are the real deal. All of them know that Jews are the real deal. All of them know they are thieves, and Jews are the proof of that. I like this Buddhist stance, “In the end we are all One.” But that is – in the End.
For now, here is a quotation from the piece, written by Andrew Joyce, Ph.D. – The Wittenberg Jew-Pig:
“During my early years researching the Jewish Question I was particularly struck by the strident and flamboyant nature of medieval and early modern anti-Jewish folklore and related art. I recall being fascinated at the strangeness and creativity of tales like the 16th-century Jewish woman said to have given birth to twin piglets, the common 15th-century belief that Jewish males menstruate, and speculation that Jews buried their dead with small rocks to throw at Christ in the afterlife.
“Of all the artistic manifestations of anti-Jewish folklore, few are more acute, vehement, and scatological than the imagery of the Judensau, or ‘Jew-Pig.’ In brief, the image, depicted in woodcuts or in stone – often on churches – between the 13th and 15th centuries, is an allegorical reference to Jews drawing sustenance from the Talmud, with Jews shown suckling from a sow and examining or eating its feces. The association of Jews with pigs in medieval Christian folklore was longstanding.
“The specific implication of the Judensau image is that Jews, in their spiritual blindness or as a result of possessing a perverted nature prefer to seek spiritual nourishment from something filthy and disgusting – the Talmud, rather than a pure and healthy source – the New Testament. The Judensau is thus not mere folklore, but part of a broader pattern of theological allegorical imagery concerning blindness and perversion among Jews.
‘Second, the majority of Jews worldwide prefer to live away from the (“promised land”) apartheid Jewish State state of child-murderers, religious fanatics, illegal settlers, collaborators with Banderites, and creators of “moderate” terrorists.’
You forgot financial fraud artists, pimps, traffickers in illegal organ transplants, child molesters, perverters of democratic institutions, neo-Nazis, and assassins and bombers.
Apparently, police brutality was unknown prior to 1948. Makes you wonder what all those uppity Colonists were even bitching about, right? And before the advent of Zionism, the Popo had no idea how to put entitled Unionists back in their place, either; Great Railroad Strike, Pullman, Lawrence, Ludlow, Steel, Hanapepe are the result of some kind of Mandela Effect.
Besides, aren’t you the same ones defending the cops from the (((Cultural Marxists))) when the victims are POCs? Goose, Gander anyone?
So who trained these police disciples?
I’ve seen that movie before . . . doesn’t end well.
” but with Israel being forbidden to retaliate” – But Israel was paid $600 millions by the US to not retaliate.
Interesting that you show the Graphic of Oprah Winfrey stating “they [old white people] just have to die”. The blacks have learned exceptionally well from the Jews civil right’s movement about persecution and victim complex.
In Oprah saying what she did, what she’s essentially saying is “we need to remove older whites, so they can’t pass on their history, their cultures and their traditions. We need to wipe the slate clean, remove history and erase the memories that blacks have contributed nothing, whatsoever, to the western civilisation, or world.”
Of course, what Oprah isn’t saying is that the overwhelming racism, coming from the USA (and Europe) is from non whites to whites (predominantly black in the USA and middle eastern/Indian sub continent in Europe). In essence, it’s a simple case that Oprah is the brainwasher, the ‘Bolshevik’ who told the Russians to turn in their weapons for the gun armistice after the revolution and let the black population grow, so they can massacre the whites.
Let’s face reality here? The blacks, in the USA, only have the positions they have, not out of merit, but from the Jews. This is mirrored in all fields whether it’s sports, TV, msm, academics. There are no ‘diversity’ quotas when it comes to choosing the American athletes, football players, basketball players etc, but when it comes to academia, yup you need ‘x’ amount of blacks and women over white males. No prejudice and racism there eh? I mean, blacks are, after all, ‘better’ at sports than whites, proving superior physical prowess, but to say whites are better academically, proving lower black IQ is simply racist. Again, another disconnect and slap in the face to the white peoples.
Blacks, in the US, have succeeded because they’ve lived in a white cultural society. Their music is nothing more than being taught by whites ‘how to do it’. Gospel music came from Scotland, not blacks. They didn’t ‘invent’ it as many people believe. The white landowners (Scottish) taught the black slaves the gospel of Jesus Christ through, amongst other means, music and this also goes to show as well, that out of the 1,500 lynchings that happened during slavery, there far more reason to believe that Jewish plantation owners were responsible (when one considers their talmudic teachings and contempt of non Jews) compared to Scottish or Irish, due the fact that they’d faced persecution from the English and thus knew how the slaves would feel. Could this be another ‘fudged’ part of history? Another part that Jews have conveniently lied about, as they have with most of what people know?
Oprah, again, ignores the blatant racism of black to white and says nothing about “young blacks have to die” does she, overwhelmingly the promoters of black race hatred towards whites?
Constant propaganda. Constant lies in the msm, by illuminati whore Oprah Winfrey, whose been involved in some seriously bad stuff, while being a member of the US’s wealthy elite. The fact that white people listen to her nonsense truly believes me. The fact that she was not banned from the UK, after giving the video she did, on “old whites having to die, utterly beggars belief”. They’ll ban someone like Lauren Southern and Brittany Pettibone from entering the UK, but allow Oprah to call from genocide against the people of that island? Seriously? Could you imagine if a television host, went to the USA and said “Jews (or blacks) just simply have to die out.” There would be chaos!
This shows just how bad society is in the west. It shows how defeated the whites are, that they sit back and do nothing while immigrants call for their slaughter, while they brainwash their young into hating themselves. It’s really awful when you realise what’s going on and even worse when you realise that most people are incapable of seeing the writing on the wall in BIG BLACK LETTERS!!!
There is barely any archaeological evidence for a kingdom of any kind, Jewish or otherwise in ancient Palestine/Israel. Probably most characters of the Bible, old and new testaments, never existed. Probably all the stories are about as real as the earth being created in six days.
‘But the conflict predates 1967. So we cant really make it about 1967. In fact after that war, Israel offered the land back. Arabs responded with a resounding no. The famous three nos.’
That’s probably a lie, but I can’t be bothered to check right now.
Thanks for your considered reply, albeit a discouraging one.
Because the parasite thrives on things being really really bad, its agitprop machine blooms when there are wars and rumours of wars. The parasite is driving us to destruction as its goal for its own benefit.
When it goes dark, who exactly will be educating the desperate sheeple ?
When they’re in the deepest shit, why would they be listening to education ?
When all is a smoking ruin, then the parasite will be even more powerful – who will even be capable of mounting opposition ?
You mean like the indignity and privation of having only the 220th (out of 225 countries) highest mortality rate in the world? Oh, the humanity. Desperate indeed. No wonder the long-suffering peace-loving Pals are in such a great rush to finally make peace with the (((Iniquitous))) Little Satan himself.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_sovereign_states_and_dependent_territories_by_mortality_rate
Vietnam war was a good cover for Israel to stay outside the radar of criticism by the American public.
One big thing that no one “noticed” in that era:
USS Liberty attacked by Israel on 6/8/67.
Laurent Guyenot wrote an article here at Unz that talks about Vietnam war protests being a good cover for Israel’s actions during that time.
http://www.unz.com/article/was-vietnam-a-holocaust-for-zion/
What a crock of shit…that you actually believe this nonsense speaks to your extremely limited intellect…
Palestine wasn’t an ’empty’ land that some Europeans [Jews] could just claim and proceed to colonize, in the most vicious and heartbreaking manner possible…
I think the sheer brutality of Jewish colonialism would make even 19’th century colonizers like King Leopold blush with shame…
You talk a lot of lofty sounding bullshit about ‘morality’ and claims to land…but how many Palestinians were expelled in 1948…?
You conveniently don’t mention this central fact in your empty gibberish…over 700,000 people forced from their homes and hearths…more than half the population…these people still have deeds to their properties…so it’s not any question of ‘morals’…it is simple legal right…
You are truly a DORK who has proven himself countless times on this forum as completely incapable of contributing anything of value to any discussion…
As for that fantasy ‘settlement’ that you talk about…well you may be in for a rude shock as to what may eventually happen…Israel exists only due to America’s protection…but the imperial America is not going to exist forever…in fact it may not exist for much longer in its present form…
It is impossible for an America depleted and hollowed out by a decades long process of financial parasitism to continue to dominate the world, or even have a major influence going forward…even today, the US is just one player among many…and some of those rivals are working systematically to end the US’s privileged status, especially its reserve currency, which is the golden egg that keeps the Ponzi Scheme afloat…
At the same time, America’s shallow culture and crony capitalism are not conducive to producing capable intellectuals in the hard sciences…which is key to advancing military capability…we see that the armaments industry has become a joke…
Bottom line…Israel’s mighty protector is sinking fast…both in economic power and in military capability…at some point when the chickens come home to roost, a restructuring along sustainable lines and cutting loose the excess of empire is inevitable…that includes Israel…[and few ordinary folks who actually carry this country on their backs will shed a tear]…
Smug Zionists like you have a very obvious weak spot…you see only what you want to see…you are not actually interested in learning about how the world works or where it is heading because you prefer to pretend that the current comfortable [for you] state of affairs will be forever frozen in time…
It doesn’t work that way…
Really?
All Jews, all around the world, at least until the recent time, for two millenias have been studying Hebrew and Aramaic languages. How do you think it was possible for Jews to interact and to create a network for trade, and to update each of the diasporas on the developments of the religious tradition? Sephardic rabbis used to speak Ladino; Ashkenazi rabbis used to speak Yiddish; Mizrahi rabbis used to speak Arabic – but all of them wrote in Hebrew. And all Jews all around the world were able to read Hebrew.
Not so with Christians. A Greek Christian is of one denomination and a Norwegian Christian belongs to another. There is little between them that is shared – a stolen Jewish book, a stolen Jewish prophet and their hatred of Jews; this is it. Not much. You are right about that – there is no common culture. Jews are different: Yemenite rabbis used to go to Palestine to study with other rabbis and there was a correspondence between them and the rabbis of other diasporas. Jews do have a particular common culture.
‘That’s probably a lie, but I can’t be bothered to check right now.’
Bingo. Yep; it’s a lie.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/no-israel-didnt-offer-to-trade-the-west-bank-for-peace-in-1967
Thanks for the link. Hadn’t been on my radar. Now it is. Appreciated.
If I had my way, there would be no special “privileges” for police officers; they would be subject to all of the same laws and restrictions as ordinary citizens. Their days of being “centurions” above the law would cease.
You are correct about police brutality being an ongoing problem, starting when police forces were first established in the late 1800s.
The difference today is that the previous “escalation of force” doctrine which was a part of American police policy has been abandoned in favor of israeli-style “command and control” tactics where immediate compliance with police commands is demanded.
In addition, police regard their lives to be more important than citizens’ lives and that citizens’ lives are expendable above and beyond that of police officers as the municipalities will pay for wrongful deaths.
“Qualified immunity” and police unions assure officers that they will not be held responsible for their actions.
Police “carve outs” and other special “rules” for police that do not apply to normal citizens are a problem as well.
The U S “supreme court” has ruled that police have no obligation to protect individual citizens, only the “public at large”.
Channeling Seraphim, UR’s resident Bible-thumper?
What, AaronB lie? I’m shocked, shocked… I tell you!
The author mentions Israeli snipers picking off Arabs in Gaza and yet declines to mention the Arabs’ firekites, which destroyed thousands of acres, some of it in an Israeli nature preserve, as well as improvised explosive devices, not to mention the fact that terror group Hamas is the government of Gaza! Nice whitewash!
Advance copies? Lior-like superpowers?
Ironically, you call my reply discouraging but I at least offer a light at the end of the, albeit a long, tunnel. You don’t offer any and I don’t want to admit you’re right, although I think you very possibly are. After all, if you abandon hope then you’ve given in.
I voted once in my life, thirty years ago when I turned 18. That was for conservatives, as my parents both were and I was, very much a conservative in wanting to conserve the culture and traditions of my people and fellow Europeans’. I have never involved myself in politics since then, although I’ve always known very much about what was going on, in the world.
I remember having a conversation with people, on a forum about the BNP, in one of my many guises and regardless what I stated to them, it just didn’t seem to click. They simply weren’t comprehending a word that I was stating to them. Effectively I was telling them that their party was full of predominantly 50+ citizens, fighting against not just a growing immigrant population, voting ‘obviously’ for anyone but them, but more importantly their own younger generations of under 50’s. The support of people in the UK, for the BNP and thus the impact that it made on politics was the same as blowing against the wind, or pissing against a waterfall.
The enemy of the British people, in the years to come, wouldn’t be the non indigenous, but the indigenous, the younger generations who have been utterly indoctrinated to hate themselves, their culture, their traditions, their history and anything whatsoever to do with their European heritage/s.
All previous wars in Europe were never like this. The people fighting, whether in Britain, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Hungary, Bulgaria….whatnot never had a ‘fifth column’ within their tribe. Sure, our European ancestry was filled with inter tribal/clan warfare, but even when you look at the disaster of Scotland’s warriors against France, most of the Scottish peoples fought against the invading English, instead of for them. Everyone was a nationalist at heart. There was no need for any nationalist parties for that very reason.
Yes, this is discouraging. It offers absolutely no hope, for the people, whatsoever and I don’t really know if I can argue against this.
When tshtf, you really won’t know if the white person in front of you is on your side, or part of the enemy, working with them to destroy their civilisation, as that’s really how brainwashed the younger generations already are becoming and most certainly will be 20 years or so down the line. We also don’t know what the situation will be like with the police in the next 10-20 years. Will, for example ISP’s be giving out all Internet history of clients to governments, to be prosecuted, under some draconian ‘viewing terrorist websites’ act, implemented by a future socialist government? Is this website, nothing more than a data mining operation, collecting not just their web addresses but the views of posters, to be used against them in a future court of law, when the previous acts are imposed? Let us not forget that the vile Yvette Cooper, the wife of the equally vile Ed Balls, both labour politicians, wanted to pass legislation to have anyone arrested who read ‘extremist’ websites (such as this) and imprisoned for 15 years, a few years back. What’s to say this doesn’t actually happen under a future government?
They have disarmed us here in the UK.
They have CCTV’s everywhere.
The police can kick your door down, anytime they want, shoot you with a tazer and cart you off to a prison cell for having committed no crime, whatsoever, hold you there and there’s a very, very high chance that even if any investigation comes, of police wrongdoing and brutality, they’ll be suspended on full pay (told to go on holiday at the tax payers’ expense) and found not guilty by a tribunal.
Yes, I think you’d have to be daft not to see that a very powerful police state, is emerging here in the UK and throughout Europe. The only places where the police are having a bad time of it, is in places like Sweden which now has so many no-go areas, courtesy of African and Middle Eastern immigration into it, it’s on its way to becoming a 24/7 war zone.
So what really can I state that can offer any hope? Well, I don’t think I can state anything. However if, one day there was a 100-monkey effect, throughout the UK, with millions of people having an epiphany, managing to grab hold of weapons, along with the same thing happening in the armed forces, marching down to Parliament, arresting every politician inside and launching an instant revolution on the elites, stopping all avenues for any of them escaping by air or sea, then yes, I reckon we probably could sort things out. We could create a temporary government (after removing the Queen and Crown from any authority over anything), institute a policy of no non indigenous being allowed to work, own land, or businesses here, essentially starting a mass repatriation. Sending in the armed forces to brutally crush any resistance from non indigenous and while that was happening, get our own people into order. As for the monarchy, well, their lands would be forfeit and they’d all be packed off back to Germany, with enough money for a Bratwurst and Sauerkraut, pending future arrest on treason charges (the Queen, through the many ratification of treaties that took the UK into the EEC were acts of treason, as she signed Britain over to being under the control of a foreign power). All journalists, editors, TV anchors and presenters would be arrested for treason, along with of course the Rothschild family and immediate seizure of all their assets. An instant arrest of most school teachers, professors for their part in the promotion of cultural Marxism. And instant outlawing of communist parties and immediate arrest of communists, to be put on trial, also for treason……
But that’s never going to happen.
It’s just really a case of waiting to see what’s going to happen.
Sadly, I do envisage a boot, stamping on a human face forever.
Increase the Palestinians’ population 12-fold from one million in 1948 to 12+ million today and their life expectancy to European levels??
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_life_expectancy
And the 50+ Muslim-majority countries would be a lesson in what?
CIA 2015-Now ANTI-TRUMP TASK FORCE Outed by LARRY JOHNSON
High crimes and misdemeaners? That’s the work of CIA and probably Obama. Illegal conspiracy against US citizen, candidate Trump. This should be a gamechanger, but will MSM bury it? Listen to this interview, and share.
The DNC’s Collusion With The Deep State w/ Larry Johnson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26yAH_nXmjY&feature=youtu.be&t=1782
Yeah, he has to be more balanced like the NYT, WaPo, WSJ, etc… the epitome of objective journalism.
Are you sure?
All Jews, all around the world, at least until the recent time, for two millenias have been studying Hebrew and Aramaic languages. How do you think it was possible for Jews to interact and to create a network for trade, and to update each of the diasporas on the developments of the religious tradition? Sephardic rabbis used to speak Ladino; Ashkenazi rabbis used to speak Yiddish; Mizrahi rabbis used to speak Arabic – but all of them wrote in Hebrew. And all Jews all around the world were able to read Hebrew.
Not so with Christians. A Greek Christian is of one denomination and a Norwegian Christian belongs to another. There is little between them that is shared – a stolen Jewish book, a stolen Jewish prophet and their hatred of Jews; this is it. Not much. You are right about that – there is no common culture. Jews are different: Yemenite rabbis used to go to Palestine to study with other rabbis and there was a correspondence between them and the rabbis of other diasporas. Jews do have a particular common culture.
Correction on 5th paragraph should read:
Bullshit.
This contradicts the Jewish teaching. One of the basic principles of Judaism is the notion that all beings have a soul. Birds, animals – even worms, let alone people. And it has never been thought, said or written that non-Jews are mere animals, let alone soul-less. This canard is a fraud and a lie.
Jews have always accepted converts as equals. How would it be possible if they thought that non-Jews were merely soul-less animals? For anybody with brains it is obvious that this is a stupid lie. You can become a Jew, thus all non-Jews are considered people who have a soul.
As for the idea that some non-Jews are here to serve, tell me how it is different from what Nietzsche, and long before him Aristotle wrote?
“For that some should rule and others be ruled is a thing not only necessary, but expedient; from the hour of their birth, some are marked out for subjection, others for rule.
“Where then there is such a difference as that between soul and body, or between men and animals – as in the case of those whose business is to use their body, and who can do nothing better, the lower sort are by nature slaves, and it is better for them as for all inferiors that they should be under the rule of a master. For he who can be, and therefore is, another’s and he who participates in rational principle enough to apprehend, but not to have, such a principle, is a slave by nature.
“And doubtless if men differed from one another in the mere forms of their bodies as much as the statues of the Gods do from men, all would acknowledge that the inferior class should be slaves of the superior. And if this is true of the body, how much more just that a similar distinction should exist in the soul?
“It is clear, then, that some men are by nature free, and others slaves, and that for these latter slavery is both expedient and right.
Aristotle, “Politics” – Book One, Part V
Including the immigration issue, for example?
You’re welcome.
So for a complete DORK like ‘Aaron B’…it is completely ‘natural’ for military snipers to kill unarmed civilians demonstrating peacefully…like a turkey shoot…
And hundreds of dead and thousands injured and maimed is ‘relatively minor’…
So in the next sentence you admit that those demonstrators rushing the fence have no chance of actually doing any harm [‘it’s a bit of a game’]…yet it is perfectly ‘natural’ to gun them down anyway…
Could any healthy mind construct such an idiocy…?
We also have the massive and ongoing Yellow Vest protests in France…many of which have turned into quite violent riots…but there have been only a handful of fatalities [none by obvious intent]…while over 1,000 police officers have been injured…
How many of those ‘brave’ IDF snipers have been injured by the Palestinians…?
Would it be ZERO…?
Yet they have slaughtered hundreds…including children…
I’ve heard you here talking out your asshole about ‘morality’…and how you have supposedly tried to cultivate a ‘non-confrontational’ personality [I guess we can consider you the Gandhi of Unz Review…?]…but your comments reveal a blood-curdling inhumanity that one encounters when reading the recollections of Einsatzgruppen executioners…
Truly you are an abomination…thankfully I am sure we will see the likes of your kind brought very low in the not too distant future…
‘The author mentions Israeli snipers picking off Arabs in Gaza and yet declines to mention the Arabs’ firekites…’
You could trade. Hamas gets the IDF’s sniper rifles, and Jewish kids can have a go at launching kites into Gaza.
‘Increase the Palestinians’ population 12-fold from one million in 1948 to 12+ million today and their life expectancy to European levels??
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_life_expectancy
And the 50+ Muslim-majority countries would be a lesson in what?’
Congratulations. The defenders of apartheid used to advance exactly the same argument.
“We don’t hate Jews… we hate what we imagine Jews do.”
Fixed it for you.
I agree essentially Harbinger – enough people hurting enough can light the fuse to big changes.
But I wonder how a seething mob of hurting sheeple can be steered aright in the dark (and by whom?), especially when the parasite is expert in steering the masses. Expertise which could even go back to the Late Bronze Age Collapse, I suspect. How do we fight that ?
I am increasingly pessimistic that this dark tunnel could stretch for centuries – many centuries. 🙁
God help us.
Metaphorically speaking. 🙂
Liar. Fire has always been a Jewish tool….that why insurance companies long ago referred to some fire insurance claims as ‘Jewish lightening’.
Israeli army blamed Palestinians for arson by settlers. Then a …
https://www.haaretz.com › middle-east-news › palestinians ›
May 26, 2019 – One of the settlers seen setting fields on fire in B’Tselem’s documentation. … The Israeli military admitted on Thursday that Jewish settlers set …
Israeli settlers set fire to agricultural land north of Nablus – Wafa
english.wafa.ps › page
Aug 15, 2019 – Israeli settlers set fire to agricultural land north of Nablus … Settlers reportedly opened fire at residents and civil defense crews and … With start of olive harvest season, Jewish settlers attack Palestinian farmers in West Bank
Israeli Settlers Set Palestinian Home On Fire– IMEMC News
https://imemc.org › article › israeli-settlers-set-palestinian-home-on-fire
Jewish settlers, on Wednesday, set a Palestinian house on fire, in Hebron’s old town … The Committee said, according to WAFA, that the settlers set fire to the house of … in their home, by Israeli settlers throwing molotov cocktails, setting [more].
June 18, 2019 – Middle East Monitor: Israel settlers set fire to …
http://www.dci.plo.ps › article › June-18,-2019—Middle-East-Monitor-Israel-set…
Jun 18, 2019 – A group of Jewish settlers yesterday set fire to farmland in the … B’Tselem released a video showing illegal Israeli settlers setting fire to fields in
Bounced Cheque: “Pay no attention to all these foreigners in your homeland, goy. It’s just your imagination.
Don’t you know that Diversity Is A Strength, goy? Now, repeat after me: Diversity Is A Strength, Diversity Is A Strength, Diversity Is A Strength.”
Meanwhile back in the Jewish state, Bounced Cheque cries out: “Yo! You sub-Saharan African vermin, go back where you came from. Your not welcome in the Holy Land!”
Not at all, merely providing information indicating that their own fake god cursed their fake asses as they couldn’t comply with the 600+ bullshit laws and the ripped-off mythology of their Hellenistic composition known as the Tanakh – thereby removing their claim to ‘Ancient Israel’, a land and a people that never were.
Yes, this is indeed a question I have posed myself. Why do Jews hate Anglos, and other whites by proxy, so? The destruction of white America is a bad thing for the Jews – suicidal, in fact – so why do they want this?
I have come to the conclusion that this behavior is somehow hardwired into their DNA – a robot programmed to run in circles will always run in circles, no matter where it is placed. Same idea here.
Keep in mind – I have good relationships with several Jews individually. No issues there. But ever since I have been “redpilled” I can’t help but noticing “them”… everywhere…. … sometimes it would be nice to go back to the simpler times when a Jew was just a fellow white…. but one who sees cannot unsee.
Wally the African American saviour. Truly, a 21st century MLK.
Aaronb is a zio jokester troll. He keep putting out nonsense to get a rise out of commenters and some of them keep swallowing the hook which keeps him putting out more babble. Don’t bite.
More blood-curdling ghastliness from the Einsatzjuden ‘Aaron B’…
As of March this year, the UN’s Save The Children reported that 50 children had been killed by Israeli snipers in the Gaza border fence protests…
Of course this is perfectly ‘natural’ to the DORK ‘Aaron B’…
Otto Ohlendorf was was the commander of Einsatzgruppe D, which carried out 90,000 murders in Ukraine, Crimea and Moldova…the standard method being the Genickschuß [shot to the back of the neck]…
He was tried at Nuremberg and executed in 1951…
Lothar Heimbach, one of Ohlendorf’s most trusted executioners once explained it this way…
All in a day’s work for cold-blooded killers…whether Nazis or IDF…
Israeli PM condemns video of Jewish extremists celebrating toddler’s death
So, um, wasn’t it David Duke who first said a few years back, “We are all Palestinians now, aren’t we?”
You know guys, I really feel I am at a disadvantage here. You guys hate Jews and Israel so much, and try so hard to say awful things about both – but I don’t hate Muslims or low class whites. I kinda like you guys 🙂
I feel really sorry for both of your groups. I think you’re confused and suffer a lot, and don’t really know what to do with that. I wish I could help you. Even though everyone here is coming off a bit like a psychopath, I don’t think you’re really bad at heart. Just misguided. Even Colin Wright. Even AnonStarter. Both of your cultures are falling apart and going through some really rough times. I understand why you’re lashing out.
The Muslims in and around Israel we’ll eventually be in a position to help out, once they settle down and become docile.
Low class whites – I think we need to find a way to help them too. There is a lot of pain here.
They’re not peacefully protesting. A recent BBC documentary was posted on Unz about them. Lots of interviews. I watched it. It was really good.
The Gazans stated intention is to bum rush the fence and overwhelm the soldiers through numbers and kill as many as they can. And then march onto the Israeli villages minutes away from the fence. They are constantly charging the fence trying to tear it down. Some have weapons and fire at soldiers amid the chaos.
That’s bad stuff. Can’t let that happen. The snipers are doing an incredible job trying to minimize damage. Young guys, in harms way. Any other country would just carpet bomb. Certainly any Muslim country would lol. But of course you know this 🙂
Anyways, FB, I don’t think you’re a bad guy, just a bit silly – and very angry and frustrated. You should watch the BBC documentary. It may educate you a little.
Jewish supremacist(Zionist) & clown without the makeup, AaronB, goes:
Buddy, you lie as naturally as most folks breathe.
Israeli Historian Shlomo Sand informs us that in the late 18th Century, only around 1.6% of the people of Palestine were Jews, and that included the foreign ones(immigrants and pilgrims).
From the late 19th Century until 1948, the Zionist movement managed, through immigration, to increase the Jew population to… 30% of the total pop. of Palestine, therefore 70% were still Palestinian Christians and Muslims.
As Alison Weir informs us, the Zionist buy-out project increased Jew land ownership from 1 percent to only approximately 6 percent by 1947/48.
The rest of the land was simply STOLEN BY the heavily armed Zionist gangs which at the same time carried out a massive and brutal ethnic cleansing operation which has been well documented even by Zionist historians such as Benny Morris.
As for terrorism, something cynically brought up by Zionist HasbaRats such as ai23, I’ll leave thinking readers to decide for themselves:
I see we have a philosopher here. A smart comment – and I don’t easily call people smart, from my vantage point. Few people see beyond the surface.
Yes, the end of the species – the world – is baked in the cake. We are all falling off a cliff the moment we were born. There is no escape for us. We don’t live on the edge of a cliff – we were thrown off it at birth, and have been falling ever since.
This can be liberating rather than depressing. In the end it is not serious. Something always comes out of nothing. For nothing to exist, something must.
The Hindus think the world gets created and destroyed in cycles. Like on and off, on and off. So what is , is always disappearing. And because of that, something always is – or will be.
The world will be renewed, God promises us. But that means it is in the process of being destroyed.
FB is “biting” because he is part of their deception.
Guy is some sorta gatekeeper. Notice he already moved the discussion to alleged “Nazi atrocities” against Jews, even posting that same old atrocity propaganda “photo”, in reality , a photo-montage.
The troll even throws in this BS about how the EG supposedly preferred method of killing was a shot to the back of the neck, a well know method used by his beloved NKVD. Yes, FB is a big Stalin fan.
A BBC ‘documentary’…Gazans firing weapons…
That’s total bullshit…compared to the violence we see in the Yellow Vests riots, the Palestinians are mostly peaceful…
You’re right that I’m angry…I don’t like to see unnecessary brutality…never mind shooting innocent children…
The Gaza protests could be handled like any other crowd control problem…if the IDF had any moral compunction…
Ever heard of a water cannon…very effective…those protesters would not be able to get anywhere near that fence…
What about barricades…riot police…?
None of that matters to people like you and those IDF murderers because you have chosen to dehumanize your victims…that’s the simple truth…DORK
More Evidence that The Comey FBI was a Malevolent Clown Show
by Larry C Johnson
https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2019/11/more-evidence-that-the-comey-fbi-was-a-malevolent-clown-show-by-larry-c-johnson.html#more
Excerpt:
Source : Talmud Unmasked – What the Talmud Teaches about Christians.
http://www.talmudunmasked.com>chapter 8
The difference between Aristotle and Judaism (Judasism?) is that Aristotle says that some men are inferior and therefore “natural slaves”(pehaps understandable in a slave-culture), while according to the Jewish Tribal Rogue Cult all non-Jews ARE ANIMALS, created in human form to better serve the Jews.
You still don’t understand the “mystery” of anti-Semitism?
Thank you Aaron, your kind words are well received and most undeserved.
Also, my sincerest condolences that your standardized test scores among your people only qualified you to be assigned this detail – but rest assured, you’re doing very important work.
And, if nothing else, always remember, you’re special.
*HUGS!*
By the way, I had a question about Dimona for you a while back: Up & Running or Still Spewing Cancer & Death in the Negev?
The few articles I’d read some months back seemed a little vague on the matter.
Youre not using your brain, and I know you’re pretty smart.
Riot control methods work against civilian population with no intent to kill. Officers are in close contact with rioters and exposed. Hamas could not only kill soldiers in these conditions but capture or kidnap them. The mob could capture soldiers. It could rush and break through and sections of the mob or gunmen could make it to villages within minutes. An individual suicide bomber could slip through in the chaos and smoke. A suicide bomber could get close to police and blow himself up.
Again, it’s not a protest. It is rushing the border fence and trying to tear it down. Its not people holding signs and walking in a circle chanting peace songs lol. It is an attack by a mob. Not a protest.
Hamas gunmen have hidden among these rioters and fired on Israeli soldiers. The situation would quickly spin out of control. There are villages minutes away by foot. Israel has a responsibility to keep this attacking mob away and there is no room for experiment or measures that are known to not always be effective.
Large unarmed mobs have rushed Israeli military positions during the intifiada and torn soldiers to pieces by hand. The soldiers were given orders not to shoot, until it was too late.
An enemy mob with stated intent to kill, supported by Hamas which is a military force, is a military event. They must not be allowed close to the soldiers or the fence. Things can quickly get out of control.
As it is, soldiers shoot only those who are actually tearing down the fence or leading the charge too close to the fence, or those holding weapons. They use cameras and get orders from s control room. Its not indiscriminate at all.
Of course Israel would use riot measures if it would work here – for optics and political reasons alone. But those methods were not designed to work with an enemy population with intent to kill.
Man oh man…the DORK ‘Aaron B’ never ceases to amaze with his profound stupidity…
First we have this bit of kvetching…
No…you’re at a ‘disadvantage’ because you are talking shit…
While it’s true that Ron Unz has gathered here quite a collection of anti-Semites and Holocaust deniers …the fact is that there are a lot of folks, myself included, that don’t go for that bullshit…
In fact most ordinary folks don’t hate either Jews or Israel, but they are appalled at the medieval brutality of Israel’s continuing genocide of the native people…and that includes a lot of Jews I happen to know…
You think it’s only Jew-haters that object to the massive crimes Israel is committing continuously…?
That is the height of delusion…you seem to consider yourself a smart guy, but you prove to be in fact quite stupid…first for buying into a corrosive ideology like Zionism, which is the source for never ending problems in the entire region…
Second, for believing that the world’s last colonial project is somehow going to end well…no colonial project has ever ended well…you’ve been flatulating here about how it’s ‘human nature’ to not get along and other such trite bullshit…while never confronting the basic fact that subjugation doesn’t work…sooner or later the enslaved population gets the upper hand and then takes their revenge…
We see that right now in South Africa…much as I may sympathize with those people on a personal level [they are not responsible for being born there, nor the sins of their fathers]…still, they are doomed…the blacks are now out for blood and it’s not going to end well at all…
I’m sure their ancestors never thought that day would come as they sailed in from the other side of the world with their superior firepower and just started grabbing people’s land…but the day has indeed come…
So will come the day for the Palestinians…and it may be a lot sooner than you think…
PS: your cartoonish depiction of Palestinians as ‘inferior’ only points to your astonishing lack of intelligence…
Yahweh-rmacht!
tKK, A123, Peter, all has aria swindlers. Not worth a single letter!
‘… None of that matters to people like you and those IDF murderers because you have chosen to dehumanize your victims…that’s the simple truth…’
It does matter to them. The Jews of Israel need to kill Palestinians…or kill somebody. Absent an enemy at the gates, Israel would fall apart.
Besides, do you think any of these Israel boosters would still be fans if Israel were just this Togo-sized country off on the other side of the planet doing nothing in particular? What would be the fun in that? Who would pay billions to watch that show?
All this killing is not gratuitous. It’s essential — in the worst possible way.
‘The Gazans stated intention is to bum rush the fence and overwhelm the soldiers through numbers and kill as many as they can. And then march onto the Israeli villages minutes away from the fence. They are constantly charging the fence trying to tear it down. Some have weapons and fire at soldiers amid the chaos…’
…and yet, incredibly, not one Israeli soldier has been killed. Isn’t that amazing?
You know, we’ve seen the videos too. Israeli Jews shoot unarmed demonstrators who are hundreds of yards away and not even in Israel. That’s the show. It’s right there. Are you saying the footage is staged somehow?
‘Low class whites – I think we need to find a way to help them too. There is a lot of pain here.’
You can help, Aaron. Three guesses as to how.
Anyway, given the ‘help’ you’ve provided the Palestinians, your offer is distinctly ghoulish.
Better still, give the 10 billion to Egypt for this land in the Sinai and move all the Jews there, leaving Palestine to its rightful owners
This is interesting, the Killary – Kamala Harris connection. Kim may not have heard of the 90’s, how Bill Clinton & pals raped Russia, but her MIC-funded Michele Flournoy think tank expose is quite good.
“The Real Reason Hillary Clinton is Attacking Tulsi Gabbard”
The palestinian, while mistreated, are not being genocided because they still have positive birthrate, and their kinds of breeding through diaspora all over the world.
The South African whites are more in a danger of being genocided than the palestinian.
But I suppose we are all palestinian because we are all oppressed by a jewish system whether in culture (jewish culture), politics (“democracy”), economy (globalism outsourcing), religion (abrahamic domination of the world) and race (semetic and arabic parasitism)?
/You guys hate Jews and Israel so much/
A bit redundant, isn’t it? Aren’t Jews and the House of Israel one and the same?
Surely, you are those who love them though they love you not. [3:111] Can’t speak for anyone else here, but those are my instructions. “Hate” isn’t an imperative in my book.
“It takes a friend to tell the bitter truth.” I’m sure a man as sagacious as you is familiar with this aphorism, so why assume I hate you simply because I tell you truth? Is it because pretending that I hate you makes it easier to ignore it?
Heck, I’m not even upset about your patronizing pretense of pity, being as transparent as it is. In fact, I stand in profound admiration of the manner in which you struggle to defend your cause. However condescending, you get full marks for commitment and tenacity.
You know, Aaron, I’m not one of those people who is so pure that he regularly sees dreams of prophets and the like, but I know more than a few of them, and I also know this kind of vision is a treasured phenomenon among your own people.
Would that you could actually see Moses … I’m confident you’d put all of your nonsense to rest in a heartbeat.
You’re your usual, a hasbara joke!111
/He keep putting out nonsense to get a rise out of commenters and some of them keep swallowing the hook which keeps him putting out more babble./
I can certainly see where you’re coming from. “Getting a rise” appears to be a religious imperative for him.
So avoid getting risen. If we can’t respond without anger, it’s better not to respond. On the other hand, if we have legitimate points to make, it’s perfectly acceptable to do so, provided we don’t allow our emotions to overwhelm the substance of our post.
Easier said than done, of course, but well worth the effort.
‘I see we have a philosopher here. A smart comment – and I don’t easily call people smart, from my vantage point. Few people see beyond the surface.
Yes, the end of the species – the world – is baked in the cake. We are all falling off a cliff the moment we were born. There is no escape for us. We don’t live on the edge of a cliff – we were thrown off it at birth, and have been falling ever since.
This can be liberating rather than depressing. In the end it is not serious. Something always comes out of nothing. For nothing to exist, something must.
The Hindus think the world gets created and destroyed in cycles. Like on and off, on and off. So what is , is always disappearing. And because of that, something always is – or will be.
The world will be renewed, God promises us. But that means it is in the process of being destroyed.’
So is the cheesy pseudo-philosophy intended to irritate anyone who isn’t already alienated by your espousal of Israel, or is it intended to amplify the effect of the latter?
Maybe it works both ways? At any rate, the effect is unpleasant.
You must be getting paid by the word, eh Shlomo. Tell me, on average, how many shekels per hour do you earn espousing such drivel? Your inane comments are risible. You hasbara trolls have no shame, because you have no honor. Write that down.
Gilad Atzmon : “Why the BBC acts as a propaganda outlet for Israel : An insiders view ” quote :
“The BBC is institutionally pro-Zionist and institutionally spineless ” which explains why on 9/11 Ehud Barak , known as the “architect ” and “mastermind ” of 9/11 , was conveniently in a BBC studio blaming Osama Bin Laden for the demolitions of the Twin Towers .
There is barely any archaeological evidence for a Jewish kingdom of any kind. Probably most characters of the Bible, old and new testaments, never existed. Probably about as real as the earth being created in eight days.
Your self-confidence is amazing. Haven’t you heard that an intelligent man is never too confident, because he understands that sometimes he is wrong? You are so sure, that it is you who knows and I who doesn’t. Has it never happened to you that you were wrong; is it possible that you are wrong now, that I might be right?
If someone took a photograph of your mother, and made her look like a witch with a long nose and sent it to you, what would you think of him? You are using a pamphlet as a source, when you can open the real Talmud on the Halakha.com site and quote from there. Then you would also see how these quotations are forged.
Kerithoth 6b: “But why is one exempt in the case of heathens; are they not in the category of adam? — No, it is written: And ye my sheep, the sheep of my pasture, are adam [man]: Ye are called adam but heathens are not called adam.”
However, in the Sanherdrin 59a: “R. Meir used to say, Whence do we know that even a heathen who studies the Torah is as a High Priest? From the verse, Ye shall therefore keep my statutes, and my judgments: which, if man do, he shall live in them. Priests, Levites, and Israelites are not mentioned, but men: hence thou mayest learn that even a heathen who studies the Torah is as a High Priest!”
You can see in this example that “Israelites are not mentioned, but men” refers to heathens, i.e. gentiles. And that there is a difference between adam and man, meaning that adam is a Jew. Pouring oil is a religious ritual. This is important to understand, same as the context is important, because the same word can mean various things depending on context. As well it is important to know Jewish semantics.
Here is another example, from Berakoth 25b: “Rab Judah said: It is forbidden to recite the Shema’ in face of a naked heathen. Why do you say a heathen? The same applies even to an Israelite! — In the case of an Israelite there is no question to him that it is forbidden, but this had to be stated in the case of a heathen. For you might have thought that since Scripture says of them, Whose flesh is as the flesh of asses and whose issue is as the issue of horses, therefore he is like a mere ass.”
Here it is said straight that even though gentiles are compared to assess, this doesn’t mean that it is implied a gentile is a mere ass. That is a metaphor, not a doctrine. A gentile of course is a man, and of course he has a soul, like all men. Had it been considered that gentiles have no soul, or are animals in the human form, it would not be possible for a gentile to become a Jew. But it is!
As for the rest, in Makkoth 7b it is said about the difference between a pre-meditated murder and a murder through error, how it is to be punished: “I would suggest that it is to meet such cases as when he intended to kill an animal, but killed a man; to kill a heathen, but killed an Israelite.”
Back then there was no such thing as the international law and the idea that all men are equal; to kill an Israelite was considered a harder crime than to kill an outsider. This was normal for that time. In fact, the Roman laws of that time were much stricter. The Code of Justinian, issued in 530 CE made one who was not connected to the Christian church a non-citizen; all persons present at a pagan sacrifice might be indicted as if for murder.
Pope Urban II, who ruled the Christendom from 1088 to his death in 1099, said this: “All who die in battle against the pagans, shall have immediate remission of sins. This I grant them through the power of God with which I am invested.” Pope Urban was beatified in 1881 by Pope Leo XIII. Beatification is a recognition accorded by the Catholic Church of a dead person’s entrance into Heaven.
The other quotes, Midrash Talpioth is a non-existent book; a fake quote. The one from Taanith 21b here: “Once Rab Judah was informed that pestilence was raging among the swine and he ordained a fast. Can it then be concluded from this that Rab Judah is of the opinion that a plague scourging one species of animals is likely to attack also other species? No, the case of the swine is exceptional, because their intestines are like unto those of human beings.”
Your tutors messed it up, it is I think “How much more the Nokhrim since they are similar to Israelites” is from Orach Chayim. I can’t understand what problem do you see in it. It says something regarding gentiles that they are similar to Israelites. You are hallucinating if that sounds like an insult.
Ha ha, entertaining mockey tantrums, I wuv how they stamp their widdle feet
https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/michael-f-brown/enfeebled-israel-lobby-strikes-back-military-aid
Waah, waah, Waah-baby, Waah!
It won’t end and Bernie is just as much a Semite as are the Palestinians.
If you would just drop the nuclear bomb claim and instead claim that the detonations were caused by nano-thermites, which technologically are far superior to nuclear weapons and much less detectable, your arguments might not seem so outrageous. Given the great length that scientists, like Jones and Harritt went, to prove that the WTC dust was loaded with nano-thermites, it really makes me wonder whether positions like your yours are just intentional disinformation.
When “truthers” throw in crazy un-provable shit, like nuclear weapons and “no planes,’” then the entire 9/11 truth movement suffers. Keep to facts you know are the truth. And admit that there is much you don’t know and likely will never know.
Of course, Colin, you have to let the murderous mob reach you and tear you to shreds before you actually defend yourself. The thought of stopping the mob at a distance as it’s rushing at you with intent to kill – the horror!
I knew you were smarter than me, Colin, but I think we should put you in charge of Israeli security. You have some great ideas 🙂
Joking aside, what actually happens is that as long as the mob keeps a distance from the fence, it is left alone. As it starts rushing toward the fence and gets too close, the lead instigators are shot in the legs.
Seems quote sensible to me. But what do I know.
Please explain to me, just how, a Boeing (or any plane for that matter) whose wings are made of toughened aluminium could be able to slice through reinforced steel?
You see, this is the very valid argument for no planes, because it’s a physical impossibility!
This video shows a plane’s wings being cut off by a wooden telegraph pole!
This video shows an F4 Phantom versus a Concrete Wall.
Go down to a railway line and fire a pistol round at it. What happens? Did it cut through the steel? Nope. And this bullet is far tougher, the metal far denser than the wings of any plane and travels much faster.
No Plane Theory in 10 mins
And then of course there were the Israeli ‘art’ students (read Mossad) who had rented whole floors in the WTC building. They camped out there, free of charge, from Larry Silverstein.
This picture shows the students, by dozens of boxes, stacked high, with the construction code ‘BB 18’ which are demolition charges. It was these people who set up the explosives (nano thermite) that would cut through the steel and give the impression of a plane. The only problem is, of course, that anyone with the slightest modicum of common sense would know that alluminium, regardless of travelling at a fast speed would NEVER cut through reinforced steel beams. It’s a physical impossibility.
You’re hilarious s, Colin – its not enough that Hamas gunmen shot at Israeli soldiers from within the mob, they actually have to kill them before its ok to defend themselves 🙂
Its not enough that unarmed mobs have killed Israeli soldiers in the past, we have to let it happen again before self defense is ok.
Shooting from a distance? What horror. We have to let the mob actually reach the fence and start tearing it down – which actually happened – and maybe get through and kill or kidnap soldiers, and give an opportunity for lone terrorists to slip through to Israeli towns amid the chaos, before the ghost of the thought even of self defense may begin to form itself somewhere in the back of our minds 🙂
But actually stopping the mob from reaching the fence before it can do anything? Actually forcing them to keep a safe distance? Only sadistic Israelis would think of such a thing.
davidgmillsatty pontificated, & with pretense of greater knowledge,🙄 addressed Iris, and said: “If you would just drop the nuclear bomb claim and instead claim that the detonations were caused by nano-thermites, which technologically are far superior to nuclear weapons and much less detectable, your arguments might not seem so outrageous.”
Hmph! So Iris makes “outrageous arguments,” eh, Mr. satty/Zelikow dilitante? Well here’s looking Mandamus straight into your ideologically blind eye.
Please refer to article (linked below) & let me know any nano-judgements as to why there is such a lengthy delay to “cut through dust” and form a South Manhattan Grand Jury, & air out the A&E 9/11’s brave & remarkable lawsuit case, evidence?
https://www.ae911truth.org/news/535-9-11-grand-jury-update-u-s-attorney-s-lips-sealed-lawyers-committee-to-file-mandamus
P.S.: She detectably knows, so go, Iris, go!
Oprah is merely parroting what is stated in the tome “Germany Must Perish” by jew author Theodore N Kaufman.
Kaufman (among others) advocated the complete destruction of the German race, people, culture, history and memory, a la Deuteronomy.
Oprah (and most blacks) are too stupid to realize that they are are being “used” by the jews for their own nefarious purposes. Actually jews hate blacks, just as they hate all “goy”.
One only has to look at the “successful” (for jews) “civil-rights (for some)” movement in the united States and the subsequent havoc and destruction of gentile white-run society that has taken place.
A UN body has announced that Israel’s Jewish Nation-State Law contravenes international human rights laws ratified and adopted by Israel, Arab48 reported yesterday.
The news website reported that the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (UNCESCR) released its observations in the fourth periodic report of Israel on 18 October and highlighted Israel’s violation of international law.
According to the website, the UNCESCR’s observations included a list of concerns, recommendations and actions that Israel must take in order to comply with its obligations in relations to the international human rights convention that it signed in 1966 and ratified in 1991.
People should read the book By Way of Deception by ex Mossad agent Victor Ostrovsky, it would open a lot of eyes, can be had on amazon.
[Many, including myself, regard J Street as a gatekeeper for Israel as it is frequently rather timid in its criticisms, …]
No person with more than 2 brain cell supports J Street. This organized Jewish zionists are as rabid zionist and pro Israel as AIPAC. These two criminal organization have one goal and that is Israel and the zionist project expansion, ‘world government.
J Street is funded by George Soros, where also funds ‘Quincy Institute’ led by zionist jews pose as ‘progressives’ like Eli Clifton (lobeblog), a zionist Mafia propgandist with different style, where recently has merged with another site ‘right web’.
[George Soros and his family decided to donate to J Street in the fall of 2008, well after our launch and two years after he publicly stated that it would not be helpful for him to assist in getting the effort off the ground. The family contributed an average of $250,000 per year over the last three years (2008-2010) and their support amounts to just over 7 percent of the total funds raised by the J Street family of organizations.
I accept responsibility personally for being less than clear about Mr. Soros’ support once he did become a donor. I said Mr. Soros did not help launch J Street or provide its initial funding, and that is true. I also said we would be happy to take his support. But I did not go the extra step to add that he did in fact start providing support in the fall of 2008, six months after our launch.]
https://jstreet.org/explanation-of-george-soros-j-street-funding/#.XcRITrwZ43E
These sites and organizations are in the service of Jewish mafia, George Soros, where believes in ‘color revolution’ and not warm war, but if it comes they support it.
These crpto zionist mafia websites hates Trump and view him as a MAFIA, which is good, but
their goal is slightly different. These Jewish mafia want ‘world government’ like the Council on Foreign relation. They have been successful so far, but Trum exibit an OPEN Jewish MAFIA policy for the interest of zionist baby killers for the world to see, where these criminals do not like, and they want to keep the name of the Jewish tribe out of media, but the goal is the same, world hegemony.
The anti Trump of Soros and their extension is as follows:
But the person who’s emerged as perhaps the leading anti-Trump figure in the world — because he is challenging not just Trump but Trumpism — has been George Soros. The Hungarian billionaire has certainly made his fortune in ways as questionable as Trump (most famously, betting against the British sterling and reaping a windfall as the UK economy tanked). But in other ways, Soros has been a traitor to his class.
“Elitist hypocrite George Soros makes a fool of himself in Davos,” screamed the Fox News headline after Soros lambasted Facebook, Google, and Trump at the World Economic Forum. In the article, Fox News show host Steve Hilton tears into Soros:
Like the rest of the Trump-hating elite, he can’t control his snooty impulses and can’t accept the real, tangible improvements that the Trump presidency is already making in the real lives of working Americans, who have suffered decades of economic insecurity as a direct result of the elitist policies that Soros personally supports.
So, what did Soros actually say?
Aside from comparing Facebook to a controlled substance, the financier philanthropist focused on the threat posed to the world by Trump. “I consider the Trump administration a danger to the world,” Soros said. “Open societies are in crisis, and various forms of dictatorships and mafia states, exemplified by Putin’s Russia, are on the rise. In the United States, President Trump would like to establish a mafia state but he can’t, because the Constitution, other institutions, and a vibrant civil society won’t allow it.”
https://militarist-monitor.org/big-surprise-rich-globalists-love-trump/
Trump and George Soros are equally enemies of humanity where must be thrown out and tried as war criminals and thieves.
Other countries they would arrest and execute fifth column and war criminals and thieves.
Don’t trust Senator Bernie Sanders, He is not a socialist. He is lying and he supports Israel. Only fools and zionist falls for him like Noam Chomsky.
Read the following article to know why NC is an imposter and a zionist who loves Sanders.
https://gowans.blog/category/syria/
Vote for Elizabeth warren, there is no other choice.
/Youre not using your brain, and I know you’re pretty smart./
Oh, my.
How I feel for you, Aaron. Here you are, using your brain, pretty smart, and yet you’ve tied yourself in knots with your own cleverness.
You’ve openly acknowledged — several times — the necessity of enemies; that if you hadn’t any, you would cease being Jewish. It’s a very revealing statement. To you, making enemies is an article of faith. Your religion depends on anti-Semitism.
This explains the zionist disdain for international law that would compel Israel to deal fairly with the Palestinians. You can’t stand it because abiding by it would be tantamount to blasphemy, a violation of the very tenet you hold sacrosanct: perpetual conflict between you and the rest of the world.
And so, when you write about Gaza, it’s incumbent upon you to ignore entirely the context of Israel’s occupation, attempting to portray the Palestinians as the aggressors when, by all rights, Israel shouldn’t even be there:
https://www.jacobinmag.com/2018/07/gaza-protests-israel-occupation-norman-finkelstein
Which is why I appeal to humor — of which you’re particularly fond — when answering your question about a “pragmatic, fair solution.”
You simply aren’t interested in any such solution, as it’s not in keeping with your faith.
Truly, truly pitiful.
‘Of course, Colin, you have to let the murderous mob reach you and tear you to shreds before you actually defend yourself. The thought of stopping the mob at a distance as it’s rushing at you with intent to kill – the horror!’
Those poor IDF soldiers, huddled on top of a thirty foot concrete wall, armed with only everything up to helicopter-mounted missiles, barely able to kill anything they choose within Gaza — and there, menacing them from barely a city block away — unarmed teenagers!
Of course they have to open fire.
Come on. We’ve seen the videos. One is posted right here. Those soldiers are having a ball. It’s a murder-partay — and you know it. It’s probably why you’re drooling to go back.
…but let’s hear some more of your hypocritical denials, evasions, inventions, constructions, diversions, and pseudo-philosophy. You people really are like the Nazis — but minus the honesty. You won’t even admit what you’re about.
Sadly for you, though, it’s pretty obvious.
‘Joking aside, what actually happens is that as long as the mob keeps a distance from the fence, it is left alone. As it starts rushing toward the fence and gets too close, the lead instigators are shot in the legs.
Seems quote sensible to me…’
Of course, usual riot prevention technique. Actually, I remember the riots in the seventies. Several hundred fatalities were the norm — heck, the number must have been in the tens of thousands. After all, we were a nation with thirty times the population of Israel. How many thousands were shot dead in the Black Lives Matters protests?
Your dishonesty, hypocrisy, and sheer viciousness is surreal. Such butchery probably does seem sensible to you. It has all the humanity of the SS suppressing a protest in 1942 Warsaw.
I don’t reply to anonymous posters, but I had to reply to your opinion:
There is another choice – don’t vote.
By voting you are simply keeping the corrupt system alive.
By voting you are consenting to being governed (meaning you have no say, whatsoever in how the country is run nor its international policy either).
By voting you are allowing psychopaths into power, to promote what Zionists want to happen.
By voting you are promoting wars in the middle east.
By voting you are promoting mass immigration into your lands and therefore white genocide.
Politics is not for the people, by the people. It never was. It’s a closed shop that steals from the public, to increase politician wealth, while installing the wishes of their globalist masters. It created a police force, not to protect the public, but to protect the elites from the public. It rewards these thugs, with carte blanche on whomever they want to kill, with the overwhelming number of murders, committed by the police, swept under the carpet.
The sooner people wake up to realising that government doesn’t, never has, nor ever will give a sh*t about them, the better. You are a fool if you’re looking for salvation in the world of politics. You will never, ever, ever find anyone, in government who will put the people before the elites. It’s a game. It’s ping pong, the Hegelian dialectic of left vs right, which no longer has any definition as they’re both controlled by Zion.
But, hey, by all means, ignore this post and vote. In doing so, you’ll continue to prove the definition of insanity – “doing the same thing, over and over again, expecting different results each time.”
“But if we don’t vote how are we going to change things?” you may ask. You are only going to change things through actively removing government from society and taking control of it yourselves. If you truly think you can change the system by using the system, you’re clearly mad. The system is corrupt. It cannot be repaired. It needs to be destroyed once and for all. It is like the ring of Sauron from Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings. It cannot be used for good, because it is inherently evil.
Elizabeth Warren ? . Electronicintifada.net : ” Elizabeth Warren won’t stand up to Israel’s war crimes …At best Elizabeth Warren’s approach amounts to a return to President Barack Obama’s policy of enabling Israel’s rampant crimes while paying lip-service to peace .” Not only that but Warren’s latest Medicare for all Plan is said to be a gift to big pharma .
with respect, (since I consider Iris and yourself and Desert Fox and Chuck, as all participating here in good faith), the ends of the plane wings didn’t slice though steel, but rather simply smushed the aluminum cladding inwards.
I agree with the davidgmillsatty (and apparently the moderator), in that those interested in 9/11 truth should concentrate on what we all know, and avoid the speculation.
Chuck linked to Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth
ae911truth.org
and I consider them as good as it gets when sticking to the facts.
They too avoid the nuke theory,
https://www.ae911truth.org/evidence/faqs/227-faq-13-various-authors-claim-that-nuclear-blasts-caused-or-contributed-to-the-wtc-destruction-why-does-ae911truth-not-endorse-this-claim
and seem to ignore the no-planes theory on its face.
https://www.ae911truth.org/evidence/faqs/352-faq-9-wouldn-t-the-planes-slamming-into-the-twin-towers-have-disturbed-the-demolition-devices
What we all know is that ZOG is lying about 9/11, and that Israel and elements in our government and media were obviously complicit in the attack. Building seven, (and the pre-reports of it falling before it did), are the smoking gun.
Directed energy weapons and nukes and CGI planes and other assorted theories, are fine to debate by experts in technical forums dedicated to the minutia of the event, but are counter-productive if you’re trying to introduce newbies to the truth about 9/11- many, if not most, who’ve never even heard of ‘building seven’. Which is where I start a conversation with someone who seems open to it, and I simply ask them, vis-a-vis 9/11, ‘have you ever heard of building seven?’, in which case almost none of them have.
That’s the starting place, IMHO. There can be no debate or mistake about building seven. It was a controlled demolition, which means the other two were as well. Let that sink into their minds, and hopefully they’ll take it from there.
I assume this ‘rebuttal’ was intended for my comment about non-lethal crowd control…
Look…in plain English your argument boils down to complete bunk…
Do you think that there is no serious effort by serious people to establish the facts on the ground…?
The reality is that the UN has been closely monitoring this tragic situation…
gaza – great march of return–UNRWA
Among the atrocities that cannot be rationalized or swept under the rug…
–Findings from the UN Human Rights Council mandated Commission of Inquiry, Resolution S-28/1
–Canadian doctor, who was 1 of 19 medical professionals shot Monday, believes he was targeted
So clearly shooting 19 medical personnel in a single day puts the lie to your fantastic story about supposedly ‘principled’ IDF snipers shooting only militants among the crowd…not to mention the 50 children murdered…
Look, you are putting yourself in an unwinnable position by defending such obvious barbarity…
As for your assertion that this ‘mob’ has ‘a stated intention to kill’ is supported by what…the insance ramblings of an unapologetic Zionist…?
NBC News
As of December 2018, 183 Palestinians had been killed at the protests [the number has surely increased by now]…by comparison, during the 30 years of the Berlin Wall, 78 people had been killed…that is an astounding statistic…
As for your nonsense about shooting people as the only viable option, that is simply not true…how many migrants have been killed that tried to get into Hungary after it erected border fences and deployed police…?
There are many non-lethal methods to prevent a situation like the mass killings we see at the Gaza border…this includes all kinds of very effective barriers…including high concrete walls that have no chance of being breached or damaged…
Once again you prove to have a huge blind spot that prevents you from thinking rationally…
If you say something is a bizarre lie then that’s more enough for me to think that the “lie” may well contain a kernel of truth. So bizarrely, even zio shills, like yourself, do have your uses. Keep up the good work.
Somehow I can’t imagine even Nazis shooting children for fun.
Source?
You know people might take you more seriously if you didn’t flaunt this insufferable smugness…
I grew up in a heavily Jewish area where lots of Jewish folks were quite poor…there are still poor Jewish folks, even today…although most have attained middle class prosperity…credit where credit is due…
But it wasn’t always like this…have a look at this…
This is a federal classification of an area in Milwaukee in 1937…these reports from the government were used for so-called red-lining by banks and mortgage lenders, which kept certain demographics from being able to buy their own homes…
Notice the comment at the bottom…
I do sympathize with ordinary Jews because I have known them all my life…the extermination of Jews in WW2 is very real and tragic…and as a result major postwar powers like Russia and America decided the Jews deserved a homeland…
Overlooking even all the wrongdoing committed by Jewish terrorists in the 1940s, as they forced their way into an expanded footprint that was not in the offing by the international community…we see that post-1967, the Israeli state has just become insufferable…
They should have just withdrawn from the West Bank and the other occupied territories as they were compelled LEGALLY to do by UNSC 242…
They can still do that…but they are showing the kind of greed embodied in the axiom ‘give them an inch and they’ll take a mile’…
Like I have pointed out already, this situation is not going to last and Israel is shooting itself in the foot, as many prominent Israelis have pointed out since 1967…
The fact is that the Palestinians as late as 20 years ago would have accepted an unconditional return of the occupied territories…but in light of the horrendous suffering they have endured since then, they probably will not be satisfied with that at some point in the future when they have the upper hand…
They may decide to snub their nose at international law, just as Israel has done for more than 50 years now…you Zionist fanatics that are taking a maximalist position will of course regret that mistake in due time…
How kind of you, Rurik. Unfortunately good faith (of Iris, et al) isn’t an antidote for logical fallacy – with which you are also burdened:
Ah, no, it doesn’t “mean” that. It might make you wonder, but it’s definitely not a proof.
You were off to a good start, (“I agree with the davidgmillsatty…”), but then, alas, the departure from logic that typically discredits truthers. One thing we really know about 911 is that it provided impetus for permanent war. Sad.
Here is some more material to bite your kosher teeth in :
Source : Quote (5): Some Teachings of the Jewish Talmud.
Of course these quotations are “all false” and those scriptures “don’t exist”. Jews are “holy innocents” and anti-semitism remains a “mystery”.
How have other white goy boys fucked you over?
If you cant answer that chances are you aren’t a white goy boy at all.
‘Somehow I can’t imagine even Nazis shooting children for fun.’
They did it; they don’t seem to have enjoyed it, though.
…leave it to the Zionists to manage to behave so badly as to make the Nazis look good in comparison.
This might seem overwrought — but consider what Israel would probably get up to in a total war situation.
…care to guarantee there wouldn’t be a ‘final solution to the Palestinian problem’?
I’d take the other end of that bet.
It is supported by the extensive interviews of participants done by the BBC. The Palestinians as always are remarkably candid about their intentions. I admire them for that. But it is a reflection of their culture, which sees nothing wrong with conquest and violence. They are quite innocently giving honest answers that they cannot imagine anyone can object to. Its refreshing.
An Unz.com columnist – one of the anti Semites but I forget who – a few months ago wrote a column about this documentary and gave a link. Apparently it never aired.
The documentary provides extensive and candid interviews with dozens of participants as well as Hamas commanders. Also the Israeli side. Lots of footage of the chaos and rioting on the border.
Lets try and look at this in the simplest way.
Large mobs are moving toward the border fence and refusing to stop. They reached it a few times and tried to tear it down.
Gunmen have hid among the mob, and when it got close to the fence, shot at Israeli soldiers.
So now Israel makes sure they do not get close to the fence. They protest from a safe distance, nothing happens. They start marching toward the fence, the lead instigators are targeted.
The Palestinians burn tires to create smokescreen to make it hard to see clearly. The situation also is one of general chaos. Israeli snipers rely on drones and binoculars. There are mistakes.
The participants claim their intent is break through the fence. There are villages minutes from the fence.
If a large mob actually broke through the fence, with gunmen and terrorists hidden among them, it would be a security nightmare. To get the situation under control far greater lethal force would have to be used.
The simple solution is for the mob not to move toward the fence. Thatt is, if their intentions were peaceful. Israeli loudspeakers move alone the fence telling them to stay away from the fence and that their life is in their own hands.
But the mob insists on moving toward the fence. All the while burning tires to make it unclear what is going on – are there gunmen among them?
They do NOT protest at a safe distance holding signs and chanting.
Assuming you are not just another anti-Semite, you are what’s called a useful idiot 🙂
Truly, truly, stupid stuff FB.
Watch the documentary if you are sincere.
And how does a bird, which is not nearly as strong as aluminum manage to penetrate the titanium fan and compressor blades of a jet engine and bring it to a stop instantly…?
You need to think about kinetic energy and the conservation of momentum…I’m not going to get into these technical details, but you should realize that unless you have a good working knowledge of physics, then your understanding is probably not sufficient to contribute intelligently to the conversation…
You may also recall that the Columbia Shuttle was destroyed on re-entry because a piece of insulating foam punctured the craft’s wing during the ascent after launch…how does a piece of styrofoam puncture the space shuttle wing, made of super strong carbon composite material…?
I’m not defending the complete bullshit of the official 911 narrative…but this work of debunking should be left to serious professionals, like Professor Hulsey of Univ of Alaska, whose team has now proved beyond any reasonable doubt that WTC 7 was brought down by controlled demolition…
Speculations about nukes and holograms of airplanes are the kind of nonsense that completely discredits the serious investigators on the case…
Lame.
So you’re not even addressing my extensive and detailed points anymore but just breaking down in sputtering rage.
I’d say game, set, match 🙂
You gotta up your game a bit. There are actually a few good points against me I can think of. Nothing I can’t shoot down, but points a smart enemy would make. You gotta up your game if you are going to remain interesting Colin. I will take this as a temporary lapse on your part.
Maybe you’re a bit exhausted. I’m full of energy – this is fun! 🙂
That’s a video of soldiers taking a shot and congratulating themselves on success.
No sign of children anywhere. The footage is solely of a bunch of soldiers on a roof. You don’t see what they hit.
This is pathetically lazy 🙂
At least splice the footage with a wounded child from another incident that you can claim was the target – this is just a bunch of soldiers on a roof. Seriously, seriously lazy.
For this to remain entertaining, you guys have to up your game. Otherwise its like beating on retards. You guys were doing better upthread – what happened?
I’m not writing as a physicist for a peer-reviewed article in a professional journal. If I were, then I would have included all the requisite caveats and disclaimers.
Building Seven’s collapse was a controlled demolition, there is irrefutable proof of that fact. (It could not have fallen the way it did under any other circumstances).
That such a fact also leads very logically to the likelihood that the other collapses, were also controlled demolitions, is a ‘no-brainer’, as they say in layman’s terms. Especially once you study the preponderance of evidence which leads inevitably to that conclusion.
Nevertheless, I don’t mind being corrected for slackness, since the issue is wrought with controversy. One should attempt a certain rigor with one’s terms, as it were.
So, I’ll say that the fact that building seven was a controlled demolition, leads one to question the official narrative of the other two towers as well. And that in all probability, they were also brought down by controlled demolition as well.
Is that better?
“Maybe you’re a bit exhausted. I’m full of energy – this is fun!”
Since you are probably a member of IDF unit 8200, the jewish disinformation unit that is getting PAID, one can easily see why you would be “ful of energy”.
Your efforts will FAIL as more and more of us see through jewish lies and deceptions.
It is laughable to observe ashkenazic jews call others “anti-semitic” when they are not “semites” themselves.
Betcha you are not semitic yourself.
You are probably ashkenazic–a transplant from eastern Europe…
Please consider taking a journey into the Zion past,😟 linked down below, along with reflection upon a vision into my “Homeland’s present stilted freedom.😞
Yeah…, we are all zio subjects now, & collectively eat banquet size shit, but some are still capable of saying,”fuck you” to the pervasive Jewish propoganda. 👍.
https://research.calvin.edu/german-propaganda-archive/sturmer.htm
Interesting…didn’t think about this. Yes, the k-h-n tri-letter root is associated with; priesthood, divination, sorcery, witchcraft – depending on context. There can obviously be overlap.
I’m looking for something more solid though, I’d rather not simply speculate. I know every government does propaganda – that’s a given; I’m talking about taking it to a very high level:
I mean, have they tapped into something on the cognitive level here? This guy insists that he doesn’t do magic – but what gives? I mean, for instance, look at his bright red socks in that clip…does that set a mental trigger in human beings? I don’t know – but whatever he is doing, it is very subtle and very quick – not like the whole swing a pendulum in front of somebody for 5 minutes business.
Now – it may not be occult, but it may also not be distinguishable from the occult on the practical level.
As far as details regarding Israel; Israel is a monument to our iniquity.
“And obey Allah and His Messenger and do not quarrel lest you lose courage and your strength depart, and be patient; surely Allah is with the patient.” (8:46)
It is a symptom not the real problem. We’ve been through this before and what got us out of that jam is what will get us out of this one. Expecting Israel to play by the rules or complaining when they don’t, is not a viable long term strategy. Waiting for the West to help figure the situation out when that’s where the entire problem originated is delusional to the extreme.
Peace.
Hey Rurik,
Yes, I agree that propaganda and mind manipulation in a general sense is definitely part of media and advertising – which can potentially be considered an offshoot of “rhetoric” in general.
But I’m looking for more along the lines of a serious “MK Ultra” or something.
Unz Review is a very free spirited publisher and it lets a wide range of commenters have their say, which often makes for a lively and interesting discussion. This is of course a long way from debating anything with an openly sadistic and disturbed person, such as yourself. In future you are simply an instant troll marking.
Look, there’s no point in continuing this discussion since you have descended into childish hysterics…
You keep referring to that nonexistent BBC documentary that was never aired…indicating that even by the BBC’s so-called ‘standards’ it was deemed inadequate…
Of course you do not address the actual facts from the UN about the killing of children and medical workers…I suppose they are also intending to ‘rip the Israeli soldiers to pieces’…?
Your narrative is simply bullshit…the UN has clearly stated that the protests are ‘largely non-violent’…
We have all seen the footage and the fact is that snipers are picking off people who are very far from the fence…so you are simply living in a delusion of your own making…
And then you continue to dehumanize your victims…
That proves you are not playing with a full deck…it’s not the Palestinians who are holding occupied Israeli territory, DORK…and bulldozing Israeli homes, and building illegal settlements in Israel…
As I have stated before, the Nazis used the same psychology in dehumanizing Jews in order to rationalize their slaughter…there is nothing new about this…the psychological preparation for aggression and atrocities always precedes the physical actions and is the necessary laying of groundwork…
And btw…what’s with the stupid emojis…am I talking to a seventh-grader here…?
This is the thing any logical person would think about.
If Israeli just wanted to kill people in the mob indiscriminately, why bother with painstaking snipers on hills, drones, control rooms, etc?
Just send in a drone and bomb the mob. Over in one second. Everyone dead. Since as we all know Jews control the media, Israel can just concot a story saying it was a group of Hamas gunmen, they were setting up artillery, firing katyushas, a birthday party for suicide bombers – whatever they wanted.
And we all know the media would just repeat whatever the Jews want them to, right? Casualty figures are really low for indiscriminate killing.
None of you people are thinking logically.
Now if I may for a moment direct your attention to my red socks – yes, stare at my red socks – and repeat after me – AaronB is right, AaronB is right. Good boys.
With all due respect, we can clearly see, in images, that steel, reinforced beams have been sliced in two by the wings and the actual collision. Then there’s the huge impact of the front of the plane, which would have atomised upon hitting the steel, but again, it’s made a hole into it. There are also images, of what looks like a straight line, cutting through about 6 beams. Again, clearly showing where the rigged thermite explosives were.
I really don’t want to get into this Rurik, but there are also other noticeable signs which prove no planes. There is a video, of a man, at street level, who turns to look up after the explosion. The thing is, were a plane, hurtling down, at 400+mph, at sea level, there would be a horrendous noise. Not only that, there would be a high likelihood that the air resistance would rip off the wings. The man would have been looking up to where the noise was coming from.
Look at the video and see in slow motion that the plane melts into the building like a hot knife into butter. The building completely absorbs the plane, where the reality is, if a real plane were to hit the building it would atomise with the wings and fuselage clearly seen to fall to the ground. We do not see this. It disappears into the building like firing a bullet into a large cube of jelly.
However, the most compelling evidence to prove, overwhelmingly that no planes hit the towers is the following videos showing the plane’s nose, appearing out the other end of the building:
We are somehow led to believe that this plane’s nose, not that much stronger than the wings, managed to slice through reinforced steel at impact, through part of the central column of steel beams and slice through the opposite end’s steel beams and come out intact. Again this is 100%, completely and utterly impossible.
I worked in web design and animation when I was younger for various companies and what you’re watching there is what’s called a ‘layer mask’.
Essentially, the CGI team created a copy image of the Twin Towers and brought it to the forefront of the image. over the actual twin towers. They then brought in the moving animation of the plane travelling from one end of the screen to the other in the background. Upon hitting the layer mask, as it moved, it hid the plane. We can see it come out the other end of this layer mask.
Was it bad CCI/photoshop? Well yes. But why would they leave it in? I think they did it on purpose to drive people crazy into seeing the blatant use of a layer mask, who know about these things, but not being able to do anything about it, as they’d be laughed off as a nutcase. What people see on TV is always the truth right? There are loads of videos on YouTube explaining what a layer mask is if you want to look. It’s a basic requisite of animation.
To conclude, it is my belief that the students were still up there and those floors were essentially empty of people. What???
Yes, my speculation is really quite obvious. Firstly, the Israeli ‘art’ students were still up there, throwing the dummies out the window to give the impression people were up there and jumping. And secondly the reason there weren’t the usual people up there is because once the explosions started going off they didn’t want people, calling out on their phones to say that they saw the TV showing planes hit, but there weren’t any planes hitting them and that explosions were going off left, right and centre. We will never know the answer to this, because the building was demolished, but most certainly not before the art students escaped.
P.S. I do not believe in the nuke theory.
P.P.S.
What really and totally amazes me are the people who just blatantly dismiss this, instantly calling these people out as ‘disinformation agents’ and trying to ‘derail’ the truth movement.
Look, for crying out loud, you know, very well that Hollywood works hand in hand with the CIA, the FBI when it comes to making their war films or any films involving the security services. How long have they been doing special effects for now? Look at the films and the special effects capabilities of films before 9/11. Terminator 2 hello? This came out 10 years before 9/11 and they were groundbreaking. You truly do not believe that they could have fudged images, that we saw on TV?
You cannot trust and must not trust anything you see, read or hear in the msm. The msm was just as heavily controlled, back then as it is today.
As I stated, the compelling evidence, that no planes hit the WTC are the videos above and the footage of the plane’s nose coming out the other end of the building.
You have not only been lied to about the reasons for going into war in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria, not only lied to with the official story of 9/11, but you somehow think that you haven’t been lied to, when even after this, because you saw it on TV, it’s obviously real?
Geez……
I don’t, for one minute believe that any planes were hijacked. Why, well if it was proven that no planes hit then that’s a hell of a lot of explaining to do for all the subsequent lies that have been told because of it. It instantly destroys the hijacker story, immediately absolving Al Qaeda and thus the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq. And then more and more questions will be asked for all the convenient lies, hundreds of them told to cover up all the other lies.
Those behind it wouldn’t know how to cover this one up. There would be far too many variables that they’d ultimately fall over themselves and leaving gaping holes in their plot lines. In other words they’d just be digging hole after hole that they’d ultimately fall into.
And Israel have, used deception throughout every attack they’ve done, from the bombing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem in 1947, the USS Liberty and goodness knows what else afterwards up to 9/11, post 9/11 with attacks on peoples blamed on the countries they want to go to war with – Syria is a prime example of chemical attacks. You don’t think that they could deceive you with no planes?
Fear for America’s future.
The fate of our country rests on Attorney General Bob Barr’s shoulders. The permanent Deep State together with the Jew controlled MSM, are with malicious intent, exercising a government coup.
The government Security State – DOD, CIA, FBI, NSA, et al – are overturning the 2016 election. The other parts of our government are cooperating.
This is really happening – our democracy is now a toy to be manipulated by the permanent security state. Unless Barr can expose this cabal in a court of law – our grand experiment of government controlled representative democracy, will cease.
Bob Barr needs our unconditional support – he is going to be viciously attacked. Barr’s fate is truly existential for America.
p.s. This could not happen without the Jews and their overwhelming control of the media.
I had a hard time thinking of how to respond to this article. While I certainly agree that there is more force than required by government, I am not sure we have reached the stage where the population in general is subject to the arbitrariness of the use of force they experience in Palestine. Though many inner city populations would disagree.
Avoiding all of the muck. Let’s just say, I support a two state solution or if the Palestinians choose a fair sale price and by fair sale price, one that would empower every Palestinian to live without want for the test of their lives, every single one.
Minus that I remain in support of a two state solution.
Flashlighters would be better term. We,the non-Zion Overlords, are in all in the dark about how this nine eleven thing was glued together.
Nuland mentioned the term “glue this thing” to get the Zion US coup in Ukraine in 2014.
Nuland and her team are the Truthers since they know how it was really done.
We know who did it. The fingerprints of Zion are all over nine eleven.
Art said: “The fate of our country rests on Attorney General Bob Barr’s shoulders.”
Uh, you did say, “our country,” right Art? And no doubt you ain’t neither a Supremacist Jew nor a Shabbos goy, right, Art? If not, your strong shoulders don’t carry the Zio weighty baggage which does A.G. Barr. 🤗!
In addition, Art announced, “Bob Barr needs our unconditional support – ”
(zzZigh) Uh, so the A.G. needs even my “unconditional” and insecure🥴 support so that, “our democracy ceases to be a toy to manipulated by the permanent security state.”
Haha. Until now, I never realized how my fellow “Homelanders” could be viciously stronger than the omnipresent zionized “permanent security state.” 👍 and 🙄!
Thanks, Art, you hit an encouraging note! And now I shall try to contact Attorney General Barr’s office and tell him that I hope Christmas in zionized D.C. is no longer Barred.😏
Is that better?
Not really. It would have been, without the last sentence. But your “in all probability” (as well as the prior “leads inevitably”) dooms you to being seen as biased and lacking rigor.
For example, one could accept the official version of the twin towers, but believe that Silverstein decided it was better [for him] to ‘pull’ building 7 than to repair/rebuild. Sorry.
It’s much worse then that.
I have friends who are mortgage brokers in Australia.
They told me that theJews give themselves interest free loans and then increase terms on gentiles to make up the difference. They are interest free loans, with lifetime repayment of the principal often waived, with harder terms for goy as recompense.
White brokers aren’t permitted to do the same because it would be regarded as discriminatory and a breach of industry standards.
‘White privilege’ is just a redirection from very real Jewish privilege.
Finding that out really hardened me. It really did.
‘Maybe you’re a bit exhausted. I’m full of energy – this is fun! 🙂’
We can tell by all the smiley faces. You put those up because you’re having fun.
‘Since you are probably a member of IDF unit 8200, the jewish disinformation unit that is getting PAID, one can easily see why you would be “ful of energy”.’
If that’s the case, I’m not too worried about Unit 8200.
However, he’s not. No such luck.
Is that why all the Jews are tripping over each other to move to Australia?
(And by Jews I think you mean “Kaifeng”)
Thoughtfully & with good intent, Harbinger said: “I think they did it on purpose to drive people crazy into seeing the blatant use of a layer mask, who know about these things, but not being able to do anything about it, as they’d be laughed off as a nutcase.”
Yes, the 9/11 False Flag attacks were purposely designed & artistically accomplished with intrinsic & sophomoric flaw. Why? To shove shit into disbelieving Amerikan faces who have no recourse to get any justice other than what the zionized Law ‘O ‘da Homeland allowed.
So a basic question: Do the evil fuckers “blatantly laugh” at serious, solemn, and pissed off “nutcases;” i.e., me, Harbinger? Indeed! And I’ll add, “He who laughs last, laughs best,” and such outcome is real, but regrettably, it’s ‘gonna be a long & tough guerilla-time coming, my friend. Definitely not a time for impeachie-sissies, and thank you!
Indeed, the essence of our republic is under attack. The treachery of the CIA Anti-Trump Task Force is ignored, even celebrated. The Nuland/Clinton/Obama coup in Ukraine forgotten. The DNC collusion against Trump denied. The rigged Roger Stone trial is under way, and Assange may be near death. (((Aaron is earning his sheckles, distracting from the current events.))) At least a few independent journalists like Lucy Komisar are digging for verifiable facts.
Assange lawyers’ links to U.S. govt & Bill Browder raises questions
https://www.thekomisarscoop.com/2019/11/assange-lawyers-links-to-u-s-govt-bill-browder-raises-questions/
‘… ‘White privilege’ is just a redirection from very real Jewish privilege…’
That is very definitely the case. That hit me when I moved to provincial Oregon. These people are not privileged.
Those wishing to further disabuse themselves from Zionist Hasbara re the alleged prowess of even Israeli elite units should check out the article “Humbling of the supertroops shatters Israeli army morale”, in the British newspaper The Times, August 2006. BTW, hardly a pro-Hezbollah source…
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/humbling-of-the-supertroops-shatters-israeli-army-morale-qstrm566ljd
Anyone who is trying to destroy me is an enemy, and Jews definitely are trying to destroy whites. While I can like an individual Jew, I despise the Jewish collective. I refuse to love my enemy, especially an enemy that I don’t deserve.
My comment is not a swipe at you, but I don’t understand not hating an enemy.
Half of the Palestinians were ethnically cleansed from Palestine by the Jews. There are still 6 million in Palestine about the same as the number of Jews there. About 2 million of them have the vote and a good part of normal civil rights; 4 million have neither. Jim Crow died, why not Jew Crow?
Do you believe that Jews in Palestine are morally inferior to Yanks in the USA? You are correct now but people can adopt normal levels of morality at home that they once opposed; look at Germany, South Africa or the USA. In 1945 about 20 US States had anti-miscegenation laws like Nazi Germany. Ever met a Yank who wanted them now?
Don’t count any on the internet; that gives you no feeling for percentage support. A hundred people may post once and one may post 500 times under different names. Never forget the US military calling for tenders for software to help one person more easily pretend to be a multitude. Do you think no other group or government is capable of doing the same? The Iraqi press reported that 6% of the posts, supposedly posted by Iraqi eye-witnesses, about the current demonstrations there were posted by people in Iraq and 69% were posted from Saudi Arabia. Most of the rest were posted from other Arab dictatorships and some from the USA. Of course, sources can be faked. If the US Navy’s TOR software can do it, so can others. [email protected]
It’s all incredibly Pavlovian.
I watched The Big Lebowski the other day, by the Cohen Brothers and we all know what tribe they belong to. While I no longer peruse Hollywood (I watch videos by people on the films to see what I haven’t missed and why I shouldn’t have watched them) I will say that they have directed some enjoyable movies, when I watched movies to be entertained instead of actually looking at what they were trying to program us with. Anyway, at the start of the movie, low and behold, when Lebowski goes into the supermarket and buys a 12 cents carton of milk with a cheque, the date of the cheque in 9/11/91. Significance? How many other films have we seen blatant, predictive programming on 9/11? Yes, everyone in the Jewish community seemed to know about 9/11 long before the non Jewish population did.
Anyway, yes, they are screwing with our minds. They just want us to roll over and die, thinking that just because we can’t take them to court, have them imprisoned or, better, shot that we’re just going to give up. “There’s more than one way to skin a cat”, as the saying goes. I’m just wondering where it’s going to kick off first – the US or the UK/Europe. Guaranteed, I’ll be on my way over to the US if it does there before here and I think there will be quite a lot of people from the UK doing the same. I’ll swim across the Atlantic if I have to.
Hey Chuck,
There may be a Bloomberg in your future.
Tulsi or Bloomberg?
Am not going to speak for Iris,
The above is what TPTB want; lies, half truths and misdirection resulting in confusion. 18 years have passed since that horrendous day and still those of us who don’t buy into the story as it is explained by various agencies aren’t mainstream news and most likely never will be [if the JFK, MLK, RFK,etc. killings are anything to go by].
Nevertheless, the struggle to dig for truth might be an eternal one, but a fight, I [for one] will never give up. Fortunately, I see many others out here who’re like minded. A fact that brings a smile to my face. And thank you for keeping the torch of hope firmly alight.
So I take it that those several hundred Jews who somehow managed to get killed anyway aren’t a part of “the Jewish community”?
“How have other white goy boys fucked you over?”
Multiple consecutive investigations were conducted at a former professional position I held, for untoward incidents I had no part in – investigations that were immediately shutdown when it was found the ‘person of interest’ was not me. There were no subsequent investigations involving the individuals that actually had f’ed-up when the error discovered, no follow-up, nothing.
Same thing at another position I held.
What can I say, I speak my mind honestly, but neither court conflict or politics in interpersonal relationships. Still, the workplace (especially where women are involve), respectfully challenging sacred cows (even if done in the best interest of the organization) makes one a target.
As I am not one to actively build alliances and tend to be an introvert, I am perceived to be weak and separated from the herd – and in the mind of those with a predatory mindset, attract attacks.
Thankfully, in both cases, both attacks to which I am referring failed, and the doors of new opportunities in life that occasionally open unexpectedly did just that for me.
In neither case were Joos involved or the ring leaders – but these were profoundly negative experiences to suffer, regardless that things came right for me in the end orchestrated and/or spearheaded by white dudes.
I could speak to personal relationships, but what I’ve shared should suffice.
I will say this . . . gentile white women are absolute poison in the professional work environment (minority women not much better), all with few exceptions, complete and utter garbage.
But, white dudes in both cases could have shut it all down (or never started it in the first place), but for their own reasons ran with it.
Uri Geller was an Israeli, though that was a while ago, and his world-celebrity probably influenced some of his countrymen.
This seems closely tied in with “performing arts” which have typically been an area with a very heavy Jewish presence. Hollywood was certainly deeply in love with stage-magic and stage-illusion in the 90s.
I’m not aware of an Israeli MKUltra program, though there probably is something of the kind. Given that ours was mostly a flop I’m not too sanguine about theirs. The real world is a complicated place and tricks that work great on stage or in breaking one mole don’t always seem to translate that well to the grand scale, and there are always complications.
One place to start looking for this sort of thing may be in the various Israeli semi-military firms which contract themselves out as public image handlers and influencers. I would probably be unaware of these, too, though they’re reasonably public, if not for Sailer’s page which mentions them occasionally.
But I notice a fair amount of the time these groups show up –being hired by Weinstein to safeguard his image, being hired to win some local race in California for some corrupt hospital administrator– they fall on their faces. Maybe one merely never hears about their successes, but still they have a fair number of flat failures.
Maybe, but I’m not sure what this means exactly. A fair number of legitimate things have similar intended effects to occult practices– for example, the etymology of pharmacy implies that a pharmacist should be a sort of wizard.
On the other hand, there may be a link in the idea of a search in the fouler springs of human conduct for a deep secret of power. This is perhaps the essence of occult experimentation and it is evil.
well…lookie, lookie…a Jewish congressman visits occupied West Bank and sees the light.
Rep. Andy LevinVerified account
@RepAndyLevin
”Yesterday, I traveled to the southern West Bank, including the Palestinian village of Susya, which the Israeli government has destroyed twice and currently denies access to water.
Rep. Andy LevinVerified account @RepAndyLevin Nov 6
”Yet we watched the government utility, right before our eyes, lay in pipes right across the village’s land to deliver tap water to an illegal Israeli outpost nearby.
Rep. Andy LevinVerified account @RepAndyLevin Nov 6
”It was simply incredible. As angry as the situation made me, the resilience of the Palestinian villagers left an even stronger impression.
Slowly but surely , the truth is being forced on congress.
Is that why Ron Unz, a Jews by descent, promotes anti-Semitism on the principal that without anti-Semitism the diaspora lobby would fall apart? I should be glad if Ron would enlighten us.
Was Uri Geller the spoon-bending guy? Didn’t he turn out to be a fraud?
‘well…lookie, lookie…a Jewish congressman visits occupied West Bank and sees the light.
Rep. Andy LevinVerified account’
Check out the location of his district. My guess is he’s got a whole lot of Arab constituents to keep happy.
…and this is one of the ironies of Zionism. As so often, they’ve shot themselves in the foot. A whole lot of those Palestinians they’ve driven to the four corners of the earth have wound up in places where they can do a lot more to hurt Israel than if they were still stuck in Haifa.
They never, never should have let any get into the US. From here on out, there’ll always be voices for Palestine in Congress.