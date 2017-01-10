Washington Invented Hacking and Interfering in Elections

Is the United States the victim of an unprovoked cyber and media attack by Russia and China or are the chickens coming home to roost after Washington’s own promotion of such activity worldwide? On Thursday Director of National Intelligence James Clapper asserted to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that while no foreign government had been able to interfere with actual voting machines, “U.S. agencies are more confident than ever that Russia interfered in America’s recent presidential election. And he called the former Cold War foe an ‘existential threat’ to the nation.” Pressed by Senator John McCain whether the “attack” constituted an “act of war,” Clapper demurred, saying that it would be a “very heavy policy call” to say so. He also said that he could not judge if the election outcome had been changed due to the claimed outside interference.
Clapper also claimed that the Russian effort included including the creation and dissemination of fake stories, explaining that “ While there has been a lot of focus on the hacking, this is actually part of a multifaceted campaign that the Russians mounted.” Clapper singled out Russian state funded TV channel RT, previously called Russia Today. “Of course RT…was very, very active in promoting a particular point of view, disparaging our system.” [Full disclosure: I have been on RT numerous times.]
Apart from the nonsense about foreign broadcasters being part of a conspiracy to “disparage our system” and destroy our democracy, I confess that I was willing to be convinced by what seemed to be the near-unanimous intelligence and law enforcement agency verdict but, any such expectations disappeared when the 17 page report on the hack was actually released on Friday. Entitled Declassified Intelligence Community Assessment of Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections, the report is an exercise in speculation minus evidence indicting alleged Russian interference in the recent election. It even came with a significant caveat, “Judgments are not intended to imply that we have proof that shows something to be a fact.”
So I am still waiting to see the actual evidence for the Russian direct involvement and have to suspect that there is little to show, or possibly even nothing. Saying that Russian government agents were employed in passing the stolen emails from the DNC server to WikiLeaks raises more questions than it answers, particularly as it is now clear from media leaks that the parties involved were using what is referred to as cut-outs to break the chain of custody of the material being passed. Does the intelligence community actually know exactly who passed what to whom and when or is it engaged in reconstructing what it think happened? Does it really believe that intercepted unencrypted phone calls among Russian officials expressing pleasure over the election result equate to an actual a priori conspiracy to determine the outcome? And based on what evidence do they know that conspiracy was “ordered” by President Vladimir Putin as is now being alleged? Or are the only assuming that it must have been him because he is head of state?
And what about the possibility that activity of Russian intelligence agencies to penetrate computers in the United States was little more than routine information collection, which Clapper conceded is normal activity for Washington as well? And above all, where is a truth and consequences analysis of America’s global role as a contributor to the tit-for-tat, obscured by a prevailing mainstream media narrative that prefers to see everything in terms of good guys versus bad guys?
One can reasonably argue that Washington started the practice of cyber-warfare and has been a long-time practitioner of both regime change and election tampering in its relationship with much of the world. The Snowden papers indicate that NSA hacking of targets in China has been going on for many years as has routine interception of cell phones of allied European and other world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the UN Secretary General. NSA has deliberately sought to have the capability to penetrate nearly every electronic communications network in the world, frequently in real time, and has come close to achieving that ability under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
The information obtained in the huge dumps of intelligence obtained by NSA is, at least in theory, used to confront possible threats to the United States and to obtain competitive advantage over both adversaries and competitors. But the intrusion into systems has also been weaponized, witness for example the creation of the Stuxnet worm in collaboration with the Israelis. Stuxnet was intended to disable key elements in Iranian nuclear research but it also went beyond that, creating dysfunction in other economic and industrial systems unrelated to its laboratories. The assault on Iran was more of an act of war than the hack of the DNC computers. And the damage was not limited to Iran. There have also been concerns that the Stuxnet virus had migrated from the Iranian systems and become viable on other civilian use computers.
There have been numerous military interventions in Latin America ever since the U.S. became involved in the region in the wake of the Spanish-American War. The subsequent interventions in the so-called Banana Wars by U.S. Marines in Central America and the Caribbean were on behalf of United Fruit Company and other commercial interests. The cynical use of force to support American business moved the highly-decorated Marine Major General Smedley Butler to describe himself as “a high class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers … a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism” while declaring that “war is a racket.” More recently, the CIA arranged for the removal of populist Jacopo Arbenz in Guatemala in 1954, initiating 60 years of political instability in that country while the Agency role in the military coup in Chile that ousted Salvador Allende and its involvement with the Nicaraguan contra rebels subsequently are similarly notorious.
When I was in Europe with CIA the U.S. government regularly interfered with elections, particularly in Italy, Spain, France and Portugal, all of which had active communist parties. The Agency would fund opposition parties directly or indirectly and would manage media coverage of the relevant issues to favor the non-communists. The end result was that the communists were indeed in most cases kept out of government but the resulting democracy was frequently corrupted by the process. Italy in particular suffers from that corruption to this day.
The United States has directly interfered in Russia, using proxies, IMF loans and a media controlled by the oligarchs to run the utterly incompetent Boris Yeltsin’s successful campaign in 1996 and then continuing with more aggressive “democracy promotion” projects until Putin expelled many of the NGOs responsible in 2015. More recently there have been the pastel revolutions in Eastern Europe and the upheaval in Ukraine, which came about in part due to a $5 billion investment by the United States government in “democracy building” supplemented by regular visits from John McCain and the State Department’s activist Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.
And then there are Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq and Syria as well as endorsement of the ongoing carnage in Yemen. The Congress meanwhile continues to call for regime change in Iran. So it leads to the question “Who is actually doing what to whom?”
One can well understand the anger at Russian actions but much of the sentiment is being fueled by a hostile press and deliberate U.S. government fear mongering orchestrated by the Obama Administration as its parting gift to the American people. A new Cold War would be good for no one. Stepping back a bit, it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that anything Russia did or is suspected of doing in 2016 pales in comparison to what the United States has been doing for much longer and on a much wider scale. The Defense Department runs a cyber warfare command with a budget of $7 billion and the White House has ordered military interventions to bring about regime change in four Muslim majority countries while also interfering in a number of others since 9/11. The Obama response to an alleged Russian conspiracy that has yet to be demonstrated has been to send more soldiers to the Baltics while ordering a massive politically motivated retaliation that included the persona non grata expulsion of 35 Russian officials and their families. Moscow did not retaliate and instead invited U.S. diplomatic families to a Christmas celebration at the Kremlin. Sure, it was political theater to a certain extent but it has to make one wonder who was actually the adult in the room whenever Obama and Putin would meet.
Mr. Giraldi should have mentioned that Mr. Clapper blatantly lied to Congress about massive NSA illegal wiretapping in the USA. They copy and store EVERY cell phone call, text, and e-mail into a searchable database. In the good ole days, telling a lie under oath and violating federal law led to prosecution, or at least an apology and immediate resignation. Mr. Clapper did neither, and no one asked him why he should be believed during this testimony since he lied under oath before.
Then someone should have asked if our government ever attempts to hack Russian computers. The room would fall silent at such an absurd question. And what about last year when they said Chinese hackers hacked into OPM and got sensitive info, and why that was not a big issue. Finally, someone should ask that since Russia is so sophisticated, why didn’t they use foreign servers to hack into our systems to hide their involvement, as our NSA does.
If you haven't seen this documentary..it's a must see. And it lays the responsibility for Stuxnet squarely in the lap of the 'jewish state'. The US only agreed to participate because of the danger of being drawn into a war with Iran as explained above by Gen Hayden. I believe it is currently being run on Showtime and of course available on Netflix.
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/washington-invented-hacking-and-interfering-in-elections/#comment-1722254
“Data we analyse involves not just metadata but also unstructured data — the content of emails . . .” ( @ 4 min)
According to Wikileaks, the emails from the DNC server came from murdered DNC staffer, Seth Rich. They are offering a 20 Thousand Dollar reward for information that can be used to solve his murder.
http://yournewswire.com/wikileaks-seth-rich-leaked-clinton-emails/
It is astonishing that the Mossad agent in question was not shown a door at once by the UK government (where are GCHQ & SIGINT when "western values" need protection?) One wonders how many people in the highest echelons of the US government have been acting as Israeli agents. As for MSM, here is Mr. Zuckerman, the American media mogul and chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations: http://powerbase.info/index.php/Mortimer_Benjamin_Zuckerman
http://www.conferenceofpresidents.org/about
Again, what is this noise about some unidentified hackers' influence on the US electorate when the US media is filled with the identified "influencers"?
https://theintercept.com/2017/01/10/watch-how-casually-false-claims-are-published-nyt-and-nicholas-lemann-edition/
In an interview, with Chris Wallace, this last weekend Reince Priebus really screwed over Trump by stating Trump excepts the CIA Russia report. Trump made two big mistakes by choosing Priebus and Pence for his team. This seems to be a major fiasco, but I have seen very little about it.
Phil,
This was my initial thought about this as well. Are nuclear reactors exploding in Pennsylvania? If they were, can you even possibly imagine the reaction?
I have been saying this for a long time now: there needs to be a complete rethinking of US foreign policy before it’s too late…
should be ….Trump accepts…
The claim that Stuxnet crippled an alleged Iranian program is open to objection. The virus attacks the Windows software running the Siemens PLCs that control the centrifuges for isotope separation. Now if anyone showed me or countless other automation engineers the control interface for the centrifuges, I can reprogram them using Mitsubishi or Omron PLCs very easily. Any Iranian electrical engineer could do the same with these or any other microcontrollers. I find it strange that no Iranian could do this. The centrifuges in the old American atom bomb project ran without the benefit of modern software. Which leads me to suspect that the alleged crippling was bogus to begin with. The Iranians did not have a serious program, but the Israelis as is their wont were determined to get the Americans to bomb their enemies for them.
Centrifuge separation is a fairly recent innovation. It wasn't until the 1980s that the computer control got good enough to separate uranium by using a centrifuge. The first country to use centrifuges to go nuclear was Pakistan in 1998. Everybody before then had gone nuclear using another technology.
Iran used centrifuges because they modeled their program after the Pakistani nuclear program. A diffusion plant is impossible to hide from the satellites. It is much easier to hide centrifuges.
That was that, this was this. It was leaks from within the DNC, feeding Wiki and the Democrats in CIA/NSA and all the alphabets are pissed and thrashing about for excuses. Even so, since Democrats were happy to open their Email servers six ways from Sunday, they were easy to open invade. Windows Server and Back Office are simple to enter. Hackers look at Hillary's server, Huma's/Weiner's laptop, Podesta's password of "paSSword", the use of personal phones instead of State's secure phones and Blackberrys and don't even consider it a hack. Meanwhile, Russians feeding us the truth of what Democrats really think of us was bad? Even their very own little old Democrat voters, they despised THEM, too, pawns on the board, chips in the game. Ok, ok, we already knew what Hillary thinks of everyone but Hillary, but it was nice to get confirmation.
If Trump can get in and flush Democrats and install "Intellacrats" and de-politicize these agencies and restore them to some semblance of apolitical operation we'd be better served. Jesus, the head of CIA and NSA appear on shows and panels on the Hill and they're all a bunch of bald-headed characters out of a horror flick. Whether they are or not, they project an evil, menacing, lying persona and I've about had it with all of them. These guys are supposed to be protecting us from this stuff, we pay them and their minions in the Contracting Class big money and the only ones being efficiently surveilled is Americans.
Gee, if we could just start a war, everything would be peachy, right? Careful what you wish for, I hear the Russians have some pretty slick answers to old-ass carriers and cruisers.
The scoundrels of Morell kind prefer security that is coming with selling the US down the river for immediate comforts. The buyer has been finally caught on tape in the UK: “Israeli diplomat caught on camera plotting to ‘take down’ British MPs:” http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/israeli-diplomat-caught-on-camera-plotting-to-take-down-british-mps-the-transcript-in-full-a7515621.html
In addition, the American congress, both house and senate, are actually controlled by numerous Jewish organizations who immediately intervene to ensure that only Israeli supporters get elected.
These groups are numerous, and they have the knowledge, the organizational skills needed, and unlimited financing. All members of the U.S. congress are absolutely terrified of angering Israel, and they consistently follow policy originated by AIPAC.
In essence, the U.S. govt. is so heavily populaed with Israeli firsters that it has, in effect, been
taken over by the most successful fifth column in history.
It’s the comical nature of the hysterical US establishment claims of Russian interference that doesn’t get enough play, imo. What honest response can there really be beyond derisive pointing and laughing?
On the other hand, in the UK there has been what ought to have been the biggest scandal of recent times about foreign interference in our government. In stark contrast to the US establishment hysteria about Russia allegedly revealing some awkward truths to the American people, this story confirming a foreign government’s direct interference in UK politics by targeting politicians and funding groups as agents of influence actually should have triggered a massive scandal, with rolling 24 hour coverage of the ensuing crisis in relations between the UK and Israel. Has it? LOL! It has been downplayed by the UK press, and media, which has instead kept it low key or even ignored it completely:
UK MPs urge probe into Israeli plot against politicians
The US regime has already expelled 35 Russians for allegedly revealing uncomfortable truths to the US people, that its corrupt political class would have preferred kept secret. The UK government has lacked even the basic self respect to expel the Israeli diplomat concerned. It’s ok, you see: the Israeli government has “apologised”, so the UK government regards the matter as closed.
As result, we won’t have a full investigation of how far the Israeli interference has gone, and just which organisations have been set up or funded by this foreign government, with the clear intention of warping our government’s policies in their favour. We won’t find out which politicians have benefited from Israeli support and funding, and which have been quietly sabotaged. And yet this is no light matter – the Daily Mail story which has been one of the few reporting this scandal included the following remarkable assertion from a former government minister:
[Emphasis added]
Israel plot to ‘take down’ Tory minister: Astonishing undercover video captures diplomat conspiring with rival MP’s aide to smear Deputy Foreign Secretary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7rfoKVVfz8
Israeli Diplomat Plots to 'Take Down' UK Politicians
An excellent explanation in CounterPunch: http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/10/us-intel-agencies-try-to-strong-arm-trump-into-war-with-russia/
“…the spurious allegations in the DNI’s politically-motivated report are designed to depict Russia as a growing threat to US national security. The timing of the report has less to do with the election of Donald Trump as President than it does with critical developments in Syria where the Russian military has defeated US-proxies in Syria’s industrial hub, Aleppo, rolling back Washington’s 15-year War of Terror and derailing the imperialist plan to control vital resources and pipeline corridors across the Middle East and Central Asia…The Intelligence Community has been coerced into compromising its credibility to incite fear of Russia and to advance the geopolitical ambitions of deep state power brokers.”
And look who has entered the limelight to lecture about the “principles of democracy” – Mr. Brennan, the former Director of the CIA. The same Mr. Brennan who flew to Kiev to “organize” a civil war between Kievan junta (inclusive of neo-Nazis) and the federalists in Eastern Ukraine. http://archive.larouchepac.com/node/30477
CounterPunch: “Aleppo was a real wake up call for the US foreign policy establishment which is beginning to realize that their plans for the next century have been gravely undermined by Russia’s military involvement in Syria….The stunning triumph in Aleppo has spurred hope among the vassal states that Washington’s bloody military juggernaut can be repelled, rolled back and defeated. And if Washington’s CIA-armed, trained and funded jihadists can be repelled, then the elitist plan to project US power into Central Asia to dominate the world’s most populous and prosperous region, will probably fail. In other words, the outcome in Aleppo has cast doubts on Uncle Sam’s ability to successfully execute its pivot to Asia. That’s why the Intel agencies have been employed to shape public perceptions on Russia. Their job is to prepare the American people for an escalation of hostilities between the two nuclear-armed superpowers.” http://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-33997408
That is a very clear explanation. The “geopolitical ambitions of deep state power brokers” do not factor in the consequences of a globally-devastating nuclear conflict between the two superpowers because the so-called power brokers do not want to recognize any obstacles to their maniacal plans. They want to live in a La-la-land of unlimited power & money, the humanity be damned.
If Obama was on board with the Deep State plan for Syria, Syria would be no more already in 2013.
January 08, 2017 The Russians Did Not “Hack” the US Election – a Few Facts from a Former CIA Spy
I am deeply offended by the lies being told by the US Government – and more specifically, by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with the explicit approval of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and the President – with respect to the Russians “hacking” the US election.
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/46178.htm
—
Problem is that it’s circumstantial. It’s the kind of evidence that would be good enough for an intelligence agency deciding whether to expend resources investigating a foreign hack, but not good enough for a law-enforcement agency trying to bring spies to justice, and when it comes to accusing Russia of involvement and risking war, we need the latter standard of evidence.
Most people who visit this website are generally well read enough to be aware of all this. The majority of people, however, aren’t particularly well informed and are thus subject to being led along by shrill propaganda campaigns. The US built and used the first atomic weapons yet causes a commotion when other countries try to build one. The US spends a staggering amount for it’s military yet screams when others try to build up theirs. It’s all to scare and hype people up. BTW, who was assassinating the Iranian nuclear scientists?
Central Intelligence Agency Motto:
“And you shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” (John 8:32)
Central Intelligence Agency Motto REVISED:
“Judgments are not intended to imply that we have proof that shows something to be a fact.”
—
Heard on C Span Washington Journal this AM:
“If, as so many Democrats say, Russia interfered with US elections, they didn’t do a very good job, because Democrats also say that Clinton won a plurality of the popular vote.”
!!!
They say that they have more and aren’t releasing it, but why release any? “Intelligence community” is politicized beyond redemption.
Rather glad to see some posts attempting to remedy the thin gruel; not nearly savoury enough in compulsory jew-bashing for all our resident Aryans, Hellenes and other assorted club members.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNWF9CeoZdE
Defamation (english)
Meanwhile, here in Transitionlandia, I'm bursting with optimism after Tillerson's hearing and Trump's presser, [slapdown for Big Media and the 5th column intel -YES!!!]. But being surrounded by quaking snowflakes (OMG, my neighbor actually suggested the Russkies might hack his car! We should be very concerned!) there's scant hope of a comfortable conversation. Very lonely.
Mr. Giralidi,
As perhaps said too many times, I greatly appreciate your articles.
Yet, you are wrong here. As a method of fraud, Israelis were first out of the blocks to use it in that way. Even the centres of the notorious Russian malware and botnet empires are not Moscow, but Tel Aviv.
Internet megaphone anybody?
It is like the dreaded Russian mafia, almost always controlled by people who, if not having Israeli citizenship, will automatically get it on application.
I do not have the time to go into the history of hacking, but I was a good hacker, not meaning good in the sense of ‘black hat’ or ‘white hat’, good as in knowledge but having the ability to do it, being able to enjoy simply breaking in, and doing nothing malicious, exactly the same as Assange at the time (only two degrees of separation in my early days, different continent, united by eight-bit machines and the fun of it. Am not saying that I having the unique perception, but am saying that it was harmless fun for most.
I am out of practise now, but, for example, got access to four servers at one former workplace, wasn’t supposed to, but leaked nothing. Just doing it and being able to do it was fun.
Got kicked off my university account, once, for having an illicit hacking file, I don’t recall using it, but I already had my final assignment in, a distinction, so no big problem. Programming the eight-bit machine at home was more fun and educational, anyway.
It was a game. Very enjoyable.
Assange was the same.
What disgusted me at that time was that some with legitimate access were selling data, making muchoh moolah, they were discovered, not charged, not convicted and had no sentence, not even a fine, but they clearly had big profits from the sales. I wish that I’d made a record of such sale.
The particular target of Stuxnet was microntroller-governed numerical-control machines. In the earlier generation of the tech.the numerical control was all in logic circuits and analogue to binary signal convertors, but microcontrollers are cheaper, so .. .
Stuxnet was a joint Israeli-US project, with some form of contribution from Germany. This involved tradecraft (how to plug a USB card into a PC connected to the Siemens controller in Iran), writing malware, and receiving ‘non-disclosure’ info from Siemens, or from dishonest people there (probably the main German contribution to that Israeli-US scheme).
This is a wild thought, given the violence of the wave, but I will never discount the idea that the disaster at Fukushima number 1 was partly colleteral damage from Stuxnet. Infections were all over the place, as long as they were not connected to Siemens numerical control equipment,
The NC devices there were also from Siemens, the fail-safes all failed. Many people in Japan were notoriously stupid about info. security (perhaps the best example was officers of a submarine crew using a non-secure file-sharing program, known to have been compromised, to share blueprints and so on, many other examples, but that, to me, was the most idiotic).
I was surprised, always to assuming that the core controllers at Fukushima Number 1 must have been from Hitachi or Mitsubishi, but they are really from Siemens.
Always regards, Mr. Giraldi.
Wish you would be an advisor to the soon to be new administration.
On a lighter note, it is such a shame that Trump’s advisors didn’t think of having Ted Nugent do a massive fuzzed-out guitar. Then again, would he say ‘yes’ if he had been invited?
SNS participating Unzers, campaign to make a massive Nugent guitar piece part of the inauguration!
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, yes?
Maybe we should bomb Britain, since they are constantly streaming their propaganda machine BBC at America.
So now a foreign news channel is outlawed in America, eh?
The spoiled deciders want their cookies by any means.
Too slow for the procedure to correct without double posting, I am also hoping Mr Giraldi will read it, but my earlier post was probably too rambling.
Stuxnet infections were all over the place (reports of PCs harbouring it from very many places on reliable IT security sources). The modern attitude machine storage is to allow waste and bloat, so as long as Stuxnet just spread from macine to machine, and did nothing else, nobody noticed it.
I am sure some would have ‘ What the hell is this process? Never seem it before, it is cloning itself, too.’
The product of the original Israel/USA/Deutsch program seems to have been quiescent (except for as long as they were not connected to Siemens numerical control equipment, or jumpimg from PC to PC.)
I do not know the machine language of Siemens microprocessors in their industrial control equipment, would not be surprised if has become just ARM.
Code designed to attack centrifuges by making them spin too fast in Iran may also have evil effects elsewhere.
I will never saying it was causative at Fukushima Number 1, the wave clearly was, on the other hand, I will never believe that it had no connection to the failure of the ‘failsafe’ mechanisms unless presented with documents to make evidence for that
Sure, it was the terribly strong wave that overwhelmed much, another fact is the presence of Stuxnet in so many computers in Japan at the time.
Pence! Priebus! I hope these were chosen just for window dressing.
Priebus doesn’t even use very good English in that statement: IE: ”He’s not denying that entities in Russia were behind this particular campaign.”
Who talks about entities, an entity could be some kind of…spook.
Me too. But they can cause lots of trouble.
“…it could’ve been pro-Russia hackers unaffiliated with Kremlin, or someone trying to frame the latter.”
It is mind-boggling to witness a promotion of the deep state’ message on the extreme fragility of democratic institutions in the US.
January 08, 2017 US Deep State in Deep Trouble
US ruling power is in deep trouble because there are growing signs that the mass of citizens are no longer beholden to the supposed authority residing in Washington. Once the legitimacy of would-be authorities begins to collapse in the eyes of the people, then profound political change is in the offing, as history shows us through countless empires that came and went – often ignominiously.
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/46182.htm
{I think the evidence (if untampered with) is pretty good for circumstantial evidence,….}
What circumstantial evidence?
And why would Russia even try: what is the reward vs the tremendous risk if caught: US is not some banana republic. Russians know for a fact that relevant US agencies (e.g. NSA) have very high technical competence (…..aside from political incompetence).
What would the Russian government gain by the hack?
Here is John McAfee (of McAfee anti-virus fame) debunking the whole thing. Granted, it is on RT (…funded by Moscow) and McAfee has had some colorful recent history, but his mind seems to be lucid here and what he says is logical.
[Russia DID NOT Hack The DNC - John McAfee Lays It Out]
http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/01/06/us/russian-hack-evidence.html?_r=0
While most of the country frets over Russia’s role in the 2016 election, the state of Georgia has come forward saying that they’ve traced an IP from a hack of their voter database right back to the offices of the Department of Homeland Security. Apparently we need to focus on protecting our vote from our own government.
https://youtu.be/o02YPRErF8o
The bitly account. Granted I am suspicious the evidence could have been tampered with given Crowdstrike’s connections to hawkish Atlantic Council, and of course there’s a strong possibility that this could’ve been the work of someone trying to frame Russia or a pro-Russian group not affiliated with Moscow.
http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/01/06/us/russian-hack-evidence.html?_r=0
“Pence! Priebus! I hope these were chosen just for window dressing. ”
Me too. But they can cause lots of trouble.
US intelligence report authors and their agencies computing experts don’t even know the difference between hacking and cracking ( See page 3 of the report: Background to “Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections”: The Analytic Process and Cyber Incident Attribution).
According to RFC 1983 ( http://www.faqs.org/rfcs/rfc1983.html):
“A cracker is an individual who attempts to access computer systems without authorization. These individuals are often malicious, as opposed to hackers, and have many means at their disposal for breaking into a system. See also: hacker, Computer Emergency Response Team, Trojan Horse, virus, worm.”
Before blaming everything on Russia, take a look at the extent of worldwide hacking and cracking: http://threatmap.fortiguard.com/
In mentioning Bit.ly you should have linked to a discussion of Bitly API and cracking at scale, such as this one:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170108/02061336434/what-us-intelligence-russia-hacked-our-election-report-could-have-said-didnt.shtml#comments
Given that John Podesta’s password was p@ssw0rd, it was like having an open system that even Trump’s 10 year old son could potentially search! Besides, there is no evidence that the unknown source of the cracking changed the vote count.
I am happy that someone exposed Hillary and the DNC corruption and cheating to get elected. The corruption by Hillary and the DNC should be the principle concern!
Furthermore, no one can dispute the fact that Hillary’s organization and the DNC also rigged the vote count in more than a dozen primaries to destroy Bernie Sanders chances. The same thing happened in 2008 in many states where the Republicans elite stealing primaries from Ron Paul.
I’d like to believe this–I’d LOVE to believe this!–but the American sheeple are . . . well, the American sheeple. Of course, one can hope. . . .
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu slammed Pentagon chief Ashton Carter for confusing the facts, after the US official said Russia’s contribution to fighting terrorism in Syria was “virtually zero.” Shoigu advised Carter to be more careful with his assessments.
https://youtu.be/ZAN90QHDsr4
More detail on the cracking question at:
THE RUSSIAN HACK NARRATIVE AND THE REAL REASONS BEHIND IT
http://canadafreepress.com/print_friendly/the-russian-hack-narrative-and-the-real-reasons-behind-it
The article bring up the ironic point that the crackers may have stole Clinton’s emails from the NSA, put them on Huma’s laptop. and pinned it on Weiner.
Looks like Her Majesty’s Government is subservient to the Zionist entity. Of course, so is the U.S. Government. The British and American peoples had better pull their heads out of their asses long enough to realize this. . . .
To Orville H. Larson,
Tonight I read Orwell's essay "In Front of Your Nose" (22 March 1946) which discussed the intriguing concept of "cognitive dissonance." He concludes with the sound advice, "To see what is in front of one's nose needs a constant struggle."
At present, one must admit the sheer cunning of our Zionist government & Mainstream Media, including the success at implementing a mass spell of cognitive dissonance over the American population.
For example, on several (2016) campaign occasions, Donald Trump howled, "The election is rigged!" Former-President Jimmy Carter told Oprah, "The U.S. is no longer a democracy," and only "back sliders" gave a hoot to ask him follow up questions. Recall how Bernie Sanders spread the word about the 1%'s lynch mob control over the U.S. democratic process, and after officially learning how he got buried by his own D.N.C., he endorsed and campaigned for Hillary?
Every now and then, an awestruck American voter happened to learn how Zionist George Soros tossed millions into Clinton's anti-Putin campaign and how Zionist Sheldon Adelson tossed millions into the Trump/Netanyahu war chest! Then Hillary won the popular vote, lost the election due to electoral college margin, and then soured President Obama let it slip that high level Russians cyber hacked the election in favor of Donald Trump.
Thanks to G.O.P. Senators McCain Graham , angry & befuddled Americans now look forward to expensive Congressional hearings into Director Clapper's shaky beliefs about Putin's success at helping to over turn an already rigged POTUS election.
W.T.F.?
I'll return to my duty of state-recommended insouciance... right after offering the following Orwell quote from "In Front of Your Nose":
"... there must certainly be many people (Americans) who are capable of holding totally contradictory ideas in their heads at a single moment."
I will appreciate any contrary ideas either you (or anyone) might offer which challenges that which I consider as the amazing U.S./Zionist "cognitive dissonance" conquest of Western civilization. I regret being so prolix and thank you, Orville H. Larson.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceCOhdgRBoc
Al Jazeera Investigations - The Lobby (in Britain)
It wasn’t, GMail doesn’t allow you to set your password as such. It’s true one of his passwords was fairly unsecure: “runner4567″
https://support.google.com/a/answer/33386?hl=en
There is, however, recent chatter at the gmail forum that the password rules have recently changed:
https://productforums.google.com/forum/#!topic/gmail/zU1LZmky_aU
At any rate the gmail rules are pretty lame compared to federal government worker password rules.
The ninth word of paragraph Two should be deleted.
“… Brits and Americans had better pull their heads out of their asses long enough to realize” their subservience to Zionist masters.”
Meanwhile, they and their skilfully trained masses never turn their attention to what was in the emails.
The Franfurt School's plan for institutionalizing multi faceted Thought Control in the U.S. has proved very successful. Refer to You Tube clip, below, featuring V. Putin's viewpoint?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=Bee70unn9aM&app=desktop
Americans are trained to be like the cops in the long running TV series "The Fugitive" who endlessly pursue the wrong criminal culprits.
https://www.cyberscoop.com/john-podesta-email-password-hacked-wikileaks/
There appears to be a Ukrainian connection behind the DNC attempts to shift the blame for their corruption onto the Russians by trying to blame the Russians for the cracking of DNC and Hillary computers. One of many Ukrainians tied to the DNC is Alexandra Chalupa who served leader of the Democratic National Committee’s “ethnic outreach” efforts. For more on OUNb Bandera’s subverting of the American political process see:
http://www.washingtonsblog.com/2016/12/russia-hacking-election-inside-story-2.html
It is also worth noting that US Intelligence Agency reports, on in this case a long press release, are prepared by contractors and not by federal workers! Who knows who the contractors actually serve.
Many people use combinations of their name or nickname with their present or childhood street number for a username, such as “john101@gmail.com.” For a password, sensible people use a name not connected, at least obviously, with themselves, plus numbers and/or special characters. IT tells you to do this. There are reports that Mr. Podesta used some form of the word “password” modified enough for Google to allow it.
This says “p@ssword” was only used as his Windows password
https://www.cyberscoop.com/john-podesta-email-password-hacked-wikileaks/
https://www.cyberscoop.com/john-podesta-email-password-hacked-wikileaks/
Thanks for the clarification on the use of P@ssw0rd as a Windows password and not a gmail password!
The Manhattan Project did not use any centrifuges. All of the uranium was enriched by either cyclotron or gaseous diffusion.
Centrifuge separation is a fairly recent innovation. It wasn’t until the 1980s that the computer control got good enough to separate uranium by using a centrifuge. The first country to use centrifuges to go nuclear was Pakistan in 1998. Everybody before then had gone nuclear using another technology.
Iran used centrifuges because they modeled their program after the Pakistani nuclear program. A diffusion plant is impossible to hide from the satellites. It is much easier to hide centrifuges.
Stuxnet-type hacking is much older.
Supposedly Reagan’s campaign to bring down the USSR included a technical hack of Russian pipelines. Russia had been buying some metering equipment from American oilfield supply firms, and supposedly the CIA persuaded the companies to alter the equipment so the Russian workers couldn’t measure pressure accurately, leading to explosions.
I don’t know if this story is true, but it seems plausible and certainly fits the typical pattern of hostile sabotage. Similar tricks were used on all sides in WW2.
Stuxnet was a pretty simple worm according to some folks that talk more than they should in certain forums. The thing would force the engines spinning the centrifuges into over-RPM conditions destroying the works, gearboxes, clutches, transmissions or some such. Supposedly quite messy and expensive to fix. They knew it worked because we could measure electrical consumption via the fields generated by their grids into the plants and of course, after the destruction, massive drops in power usage followed.
That was that, this was this. It was leaks from within the DNC, feeding Wiki and the Democrats in CIA/NSA and all the alphabets are pissed and thrashing about for excuses. Even so, since Democrats were happy to open their Email servers six ways from Sunday, they were easy to open invade. Windows Server and Back Office are simple to enter. Hackers look at Hillary’s server, Huma’s/Weiner’s laptop, Podesta’s password of “paSSword”, the use of personal phones instead of State’s secure phones and Blackberrys and don’t even consider it a hack. Meanwhile, Russians feeding us the truth of what Democrats really think of us was bad? Even their very own little old Democrat voters, they despised THEM, too, pawns on the board, chips in the game. Ok, ok, we already knew what Hillary thinks of everyone but Hillary, but it was nice to get confirmation.
If Trump can get in and flush Democrats and install “Intellacrats” and de-politicize these agencies and restore them to some semblance of apolitical operation we’d be better served. Jesus, the head of CIA and NSA appear on shows and panels on the Hill and they’re all a bunch of bald-headed characters out of a horror flick. Whether they are or not, they project an evil, menacing, lying persona and I’ve about had it with all of them. These guys are supposed to be protecting us from this stuff, we pay them and their minions in the Contracting Class big money and the only ones being efficiently surveilled is Americans.
Gee, if we could just start a war, everything would be peachy, right? Careful what you wish for, I hear the Russians have some pretty slick answers to old-ass carriers and cruisers.
Anon,
Obviously he’s about as computer literate as most nursing home residents
Love the reply and spot on target! Jan 11, 2017 “Russia’s role is virtually zero”: US lies about fighting terrorism
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu slammed Pentagon chief Ashton Carter for confusing the facts, after the US official said Russia’s contribution to fighting terrorism in Syria was “virtually zero.” Shoigu advised Carter to be more careful with his assessments.
To Agent76:
I appreciate your intelligent follow on comment to Orville H. Larson's very wise comment, above.
When the US D.O.J. allows criminals get away with (& cover up) high profile murders, more murders can & naturally will follow. (The vaunted U.S. "democratic" change of executive leadership simply protects & sustains the lies of predecessors)
For one example, the JFK killing remains unsolved to date, and by 1967, it was easier for the L.B.J. administration to avoid charging the Israelis with murdering the U.S.S. Liberty crew.
For another example, the TWA Flight 800 coverup experiment, which criminally resulted in the Mainstream Media's backing off coverage of what actually happened. Result... "Deep State" MASS MURDER & cover up facilitated.
The final & "Grand Daddy" of all examples was 9-11 and the apparent U.S./Zionist institutionalized scoundrelism which has presently led to a tyrannical global situation where Secretary Ashton Carter can make any type of assessment desirable according to Deep State interests, and avoid any truthful accountability to the "Sheeple." (Credit Paul Craig Roberts for creating the name "Sheeple")
Thank you!
“US lies about fighting terrorism.”
Jan 10, 2017 What I Learned From the Intelligence Report on "Russian Hacking"
The propaganda surrounding the "Russia hacked the election" meme is, quite frankly, beneath the intelligence of The Corbett Report community. But this hodgepodge of evidence-free assertions is still driving the 24/7 fake news cycle, so today James rolls up his sleeve and shows the latest propaganda for what it is.
https://youtu.be/0ecxu7EStgs
“…this is an attempt at removing Donald Trump from the White House. This is a political coup d’etat.” http://thesaker.is/the-neocons-declaration-of-war-against-trump/
It all began with CNN published an article entitled “Intel chiefs presented Trump with claims of Russian efforts to compromise him…”
“1. The document has no letterhead, no identification, no date, no nothing….
2. The classification CONFIDENTIAL/SENSITIVE SOURCE is a joke. If this was a true document its level of classification would be much, much higher than “confidential” and since most intelligence documents come from sensitive sources there is no need to specify that….
3. The allegation that “The dossier is controlled by Kremlin spokesman, PESKOV, directly on PUTIN’S orders” is beyond laughable. Clearly the author of this fake has no idea how the Russian intelligence and security services work…”
4. Nobody in a real intelligence document would bother to clarify what the word “kompromat” means … Any western intelligence officer, even a very junior one, would know that word, if only because of the many Cold War era espionage books written about the KGB entrapment techniques.
5. The document speaks of “source A”, “source B” and further down the alphabet. Now ask yourself a simple question: what happens after “source Z” is used? Can any intelligence agency work with a potential pool of sources limited to 26? Obviously, this is not how intelligence agencies classify their sources….”
The authors of the fake dossier are so profoundly incompetent that they are not able to create a more-less convincing fake document. That is what happens when the highest (ziocon) echelons of power become staffed with the opportunistic ignoramuses ready to do and to write anything. The problem is, the scoundrels endanger the whole western world because of their stupidity and unquenched thirst for power.
Saker: “…if Trump ever makes it into the White House (…the Neocons are perfectly capable of assassinating him), his first priority should be to ruthlessly crack down as hard as he legally can against those in the US “deep state” (which very much includes the media) who have now declared war on him. It will be either him or them – one of the parties here will be crushed…”
It is amazing how many of the members of the Fifth column in the US have been rushing to expose themselves on social media and MSM: http://www.globalresearch.ca/u-s-foreign-policy-and-the-campaign-to-destabilize-the-trump-presidency/5565825
I am sorry to intrude so quickly.
I forgot to mention how amusing was Hillary Clinton when she insisted that Trump was “unqualified” to become POTUS.
A curious characteristic of our U.S./Zionist democracy is that the irrational system both tolerates & even welcomes Executive incompetence… as long (of course) given that the president shows little taste for honesty and impulses to go contrary to the “Four Year Plan” assigned to him/her.
Obama administration’s decision to abstain on the U.N.’s slap against Israeli settlements was sovereign Palestinian state. Ha-ha. (H.L. Mencken called such tactic”political vaudeville, theater,” and so goes the Blockbuster whopper that Vladimir Putin agents cyber attacked the US election in favor of Trump)
One must contact either a New Age yogi or the Dulles/Cheney Bros. Fraternal Association to be able to fully understand how a rigged presidential election gets illegally influenced.
Thank you.
i
Thanks again.
The fake dossier was first published by BuzzFeed.
“Ben Smith [editor] acknowledges “there is serious reason to doubt the allegations… Publishing this dossier reflects how we see the job of reporters in 2017,” Smith writes. This is an amazing thing to say, because if you think it through, it means publishing open libels and slanders is the job of reporters in 2017. “Fake news will become more sophisticated, and fake, ambiguous, and spun-up stories will spread widely,” warned an important American editor at the end of December 2016. His name: Ben Smith. His publication: BuzzFeed.”
Scoundrel.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-11/nyt-suggests-cnn-buzzfeed-peddled-fake-news
http://sandrarose.com/2017/01/fake-news-nbc-buzzfeed-spread-fake-donald-trump-golden-shower-hoax/
The CIA put this dossier in its classified report. Alas.
Are there any competent professionals left at the agency, or it has become a nest of new Morrells and Clappers?
Annamaria,
It depends upon what is one's definition of what "professionalism" is.
Here is a quote from George Orwell's (1946) essay "Catastrophic Gradualism":
"Crime follows crime, one ruling class follows another."
I like the way he thought!
Please note that, at the time, Orwell spoke with reference to the 20th Century totalitarians and their justice & intelligence agencies. Were Orwell around today, a majority of his thought would be banished from appearing in the "Prestige Press" and Mainstream Media. Good thing is that he'd be writing for The Unz Review along with Philip Giraldi.
“Are there any competent professionals left at the agency (CIA)?”
"...the spurious allegations in the DNI’s politically-motivated report are designed to depict Russia as a growing threat to US national security. The timing of the report has less to do with the election of Donald Trump as President than it does with critical developments in Syria where the Russian military has defeated US-proxies in Syria’s industrial hub, Aleppo, rolling back Washington’s 15-year War of Terror and derailing the imperialist plan to control vital resources and pipeline corridors across the Middle East and Central Asia...The Intelligence Community has been coerced into compromising its credibility to incite fear of Russia and to advance the geopolitical ambitions of deep state power brokers."
And look who has entered the limelight to lecture about the "principles of democracy" - Mr. Brennan, the former Director of the CIA. The same Mr. Brennan who flew to Kiev to "organize" a civil war between Kievan junta (inclusive of neo-Nazis) and the federalists in Eastern Ukraine. http://archive.larouchepac.com/node/30477CounterPunch: "Aleppo was a real wake up call for the US foreign policy establishment which is beginning to realize that their plans for the next century have been gravely undermined by Russia’s military involvement in Syria....The stunning triumph in Aleppo has spurred hope among the vassal states that Washington’s bloody military juggernaut can be repelled, rolled back and defeated. And if Washington’s CIA-armed, trained and funded jihadists can be repelled, then the elitist plan to project US power into Central Asia to dominate the world’s most populous and prosperous region, will probably fail. In other words, the outcome in Aleppo has cast doubts on Uncle Sam’s ability to successfully execute its pivot to Asia. That’s why the Intel agencies have been employed to shape public perceptions on Russia. Their job is to prepare the American people for an escalation of hostilities between the two nuclear-armed superpowers." http://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-33997408
That is a very clear explanation. The "geopolitical ambitions of deep state power brokers" do not factor in the consequences of a globally-devastating nuclear conflict between the two superpowers because the so-called power brokers do not want to recognize any obstacles to their maniacal plans. They want to live in a La-la-land of unlimited power & money, the humanity be damned.
“Aleppo was a real wake up call for the US foreign policy establishment which is beginning to realize that their plans for the next century have been gravely undermined by Russia’s military involvement in Syria”
If Obama was on board with the Deep State plan for Syria, Syria would be no more already in 2013.
It is possible that the plan is to remove Trump from office and replace him with Pence. Pence is 100% on the same wavelength as Paul Ryan. Republicans will love.
Was rather hoping you’d comment on this Israeli film, especially the ritual Holocaust pilgrimage. [BTW, despite the controversial theme, this film is filled with humor and a delightfully light touch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNWF9CeoZdE
Defamation (english)
Meanwhile, here in Transitionlandia, I'm bursting with optimism after Tillerson's hearing and Trump's presser, [slapdown for Big Media and the 5th column intel -YES!!!]. But being surrounded by quaking snowflakes (OMG, my neighbor actually suggested the Russkies might hack his car! We should be very concerned!) there’s scant hope of a comfortable conversation. Very lonely.
I watched the film [wasn't there a similar one on ADL about a year ago?] Let me simply say that it is a perspective; one of an Israeli journalist who very plainly wanted to sketch, all at once, a mildly farcical and dark persona for the ADL with its tireless search for antisemitism. Out of the gates thrown, are the overweight operatives diligently logging in complaints sent their way, accents I still have trouble understanding at all times; you can almost smell the bagels and cream cheese which, as urban legend has it, must've done their bit in crafting the quintessential New York Jew? Eating excessively is a uniquely American sport and the Jewish twist on it I daresay, adds a bit of East European ancestral squalor.
It's a well-made film, effortlessly blending in the experiences of Israeli youth, elder ADL'ers, a fat turncoat at the ADL event with the estuarine London accent, Foxman and his minions including a surprising Irishman and, of course, the peripatetic professors: Finklestein, Mearsheimer and Walt.
To cut short what one could write a great deal about, I'd place my sympathies near a weighted average of the views expressed by Foxman, the Israeli filmmaker and Finklestein.
There; I've written just about enough to earn the savage censure I fully expect to follow from my fellow congregants :)
I put this reply here to insure that it will be seen – Quote: “In other words, there were many of us in government who thought the purpose of the [Israeli threatened air] raid wasn’t to destroy the Iranian nuclear system but the purpose of the raid was to put us at war with Iran.” -General Michael Hayden (ex CIA and NSA head) in “Zero Days” 2016 documentary about the Stuxnet attack on Iran.
If you haven’t seen this documentary..it’s a must see. And it lays the responsibility for Stuxnet squarely in the lap of the ‘jewish state’. The US only agreed to participate because of the danger of being drawn into a war with Iran as explained above by Gen Hayden. I believe it is currently being run on Showtime and of course available on Netflix.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7t5zbKnvQk
Good post Avery. Dec 12, 2016 Georgia Official Says Homeland Security Tried To Hack Their State’s Voter Database
While most of the country frets over Russia’s role in the 2016 election, the state of Georgia has come forward saying that they’ve traced an IP from a hack of their voter database right back to the offices of the Department of Homeland Security. Apparently we need to focus on protecting our vote from our own government.
https://youtu.be/o02YPRErF8o
Thanks’ Chuck Orloski I have been reading and listening to Roberts for well over a decade as a reliable lead and source of information.
Agent76,
What is really at issue here is the "Deep State's" need for journalists (of all stripes) to relinquish their obligation to report contemporary events truthfully. What has made matters critically abhorrent for patriotic & nationalistic Americans is the fact that the "Deep State" law (jurisprudence) depends upon falsification of news in order to perpetuate its tyranny.
I will offer one (1) solid example from a Wall Street Journal article titled "Russia Questions for Rex Tillerson," and written by David Satter.
Satter put forth three (3) issues U.S. Senators should question Rex Tillerson about. Not surprisingly, he recommended US/Zionist Senators to grille Tillerson on the 2015 assassination of Putin "opposition" leader, Boris Nemstsov, a Jew.
Instead of making a recommendation for a question focused upon what the Exxon-Mobil head honcho thought about the traitorous Deep State and Mainstream Media (endless) cover up of the JFK & RFK murders & the 9-11 mass murder , David Satter probed deeply into Boris Nemstsov's controversial killing, and opined,
"According to expert analyses, the (Nemstsov) murder required the participation of no fewer than two dozen persons. Video cameras on the bridge were disabled, lookouts were palced at strategic locations, and a garbage truck appeared in front of the scene of the shooting to block the view."
Going backward into time-space travel, David Satter's research findings (above) eerily reminds me of the language used by (Jewish) Mark Lane in his seminal assassination book, "Rush to Judgment." For me, the "passing garbage truck" stirred memory of the Elm Street bridge sign which got in the way of Abraham Zapruder's camera lens!
The significant difference here is that the Deep State fully supports Mr. Satter's forensic scholarship goals and continues to deny the daring work of Mark Lane & others. I conclude that the Deep State thrives upon the population intake of "evidence-free assertions" and Mr. James Corbett has lots of dangerous work to do. Thank you, & as you please Agent 76, the entire WSJ article is linked below.
http://luxlibertas.com/russia-questions-for-rex-tillerson/
What you say is true. I hope Trump is smart enough to understand.
If Obama was on board with the Deep State plan for Syria, Syria would be no more already in 2013.
Perhaps… Or perhaps it was the lack of competence among the brass, which affected the “deciders” project. It is impossible to have a strong and effective army when the superiors are selected on the basis of their opportunism. Look at the ridiculous Morell and the hideous (and dishonest )Hayden; these men should have been never allowed to occupy the important commanding positions related to defense. Or think about Wolfowitz (the former Deputy Secretary of Defense) and Feith (the former under secretary of Defense for Policy for United States). Do you see a problem?
Respectfully speaking, it's irrational to expect the Deep State to appoint statesmen like, for one example, Ramsey Clark, into "important commanding positions." On the other hand, Wolfowitz and Feith are natural unnaturals!
June 5, 1`999, I participated in the D.C. based "March on the Pentagon" in protest of Clinton's "humanitarian" 78-day bombing of Yugoslavia. At podium facing the Pentagon,in front of a U.S. flag, Ramsey Clark delivered a passionate & moral speech. Hmm... maybe I can get his speech on You Tube?
Interesting how Ramsey Clark was LBJ's A.G. and remained rather silent while the Warren Commission did its criminal work? He must have seen "The Light."
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.
The names of the proud presstututes re cute fake dossier published by BuzzFeed:
Ben Smith, Ken Bensinger, Mark Schoofs, Miriam Elder, and Charles M. Blow (the latter of the NYT)
“But this hodgepodge of evidence-free assertions is still driving the 24/7 fake news cycle. ”
Too much breaking news!
Part 1 of 4
Evidence – much better evidence than has been produced so far – is building that any hacks – as opposed to leaks – that were done to the DNC were likely done by Ukrainian hackers as a false flag to get Russia blamed for them.
Everyone should read these articles:
Why Crowdstrike’s Russian Hacking Story Fell Apart – Say Hello to Fancy Bear
http://jfmxl.sdf.org/USA/20170103-why-crowdstrike-s-russian-hacking-story-fell-
apart-say-hello-to-fancy-bear.html
Did a Ukrainian University Student Create Grizzly Steppe?
http://jfmxl.sdf.org/USA/20170106-petri-krohn-did-a-ukrainian-university-student
-create-grizzly-steppe.html
Russia Hacking the Election the Inside Story
http://www.washingtonsblog.com/2016/12/russia-hacking-election-inside-story-2.
html
I had been suspicious of the Russian theory due to Jeffrey Carr’s articles on Medium (Google for them, they are vital to understanding the issues) which debunk most of the evidence. I wondered why it was that the equally logical possibility that Ukrainian hackers might have done the hacks as a false flag operation to frame Russian for them was being ignored completely.
I noted that the “evidence” that the compile times for the malware were allegedly during “Russian business hours.” If you look at the time zone maps, you’ll see Moscow is just one hour ahead of Kiev, Ukraine. So that “evidence” was meaningless.
Secondly, I read an article by WordFence, a company which does WordPress blog
security, that the PHP malware used was provably Ukrainian and open source, i.e., available to anyone aware of it. There is nothing “Russian” about it.
Then I found the above articles which pretty clearly show connect the dots evidence that the head of CrowdStrike, the company that the FBI RELIED ON for the “evidence”, is run by an anti-Russian Russian ex-pat who has DIRECT connections to Ukrainian ultra-nationalists who are DIRECTLY connected to the Democratic National Committee and who themselves have DIRECT connections to apparently competent Ukrainian hackers. I mean these articles lay it out in chapter and verse based on publicly available data.
I now believe that it is entirely possible that the entire DNC “hack” accusation is a false flag operation organized by Ukrainian individuals, with or without Ukrainian state help, and with or without the knowledge of the Clinton campaign, for the purpose of further ruining US relations with Russia.
The DNC documents themselves were likely “leaked”, not “hacked”. But hacks were
done solely for the purpose of getting Russia blamed for them.
This is potentially a HUGE story. If the head of CrowdStrike – and possibly members of the DNC itself or the Clinton campaign organization – were knowingly in league with Ukraine ultranationalists who in turn were in contact with competent Ukraine hackers in a false flag attempt to increase the bad relations between the US and Russia
for their own political reasons, this would be a massive conspiracy which would
put egg on the faces of everyone involved, including the entire US intelligence
apparatus, the mainstream media and many other people. The entire Russia-bashing industry would be called into question.
I suspect that what happened is as follows:
1) The DNC and the Clinton campaign decided to tar Trump with the “Russian agent” meme.
2) At some point the DNC and the Clinton campaign became aware that there were
one or more serious leaks of information from the DNC – leaks, not hacks.
3) At this point the DNC and the Clinton campaign decided to fake a Russian hacking effort in order to 1) cover the leaks, and 2) use it to continue to tar Trump as a “Russian agent.”
4) In order to make a believable case, they contacted some ultranationalist Ukrainians who were involved in the election and who had contact with some reasonable competent anti-Russian Ukrainian hacker collectives. These collectives faked a Russian hack of the DNC.
5) They then called in CrowdStrike, which was already on the DNC/Clinton payroll, a company headed by an anti-Putin Russian ex-pat who would be ready to “validate” the “Russian hack” by accepting flimsy circumstantial and spoofable “evidence” as sufficient for attribution.
6) Then they refused to allow the FBI to use their own infosec forensic experts to inspect the evidence, relying on CrowdStrike officer Shawn Henry’s background as a former FBI Assistant Director to deflect the FBI into accepting CrowdStrike’s “investigation” as adequate.
The latter fact makes clear that the DNC and the Clinton campaign knowingly colluded with right-wing Ukrainian nationalists to influence the election for Clinton. Thus the meme that “Russia influenced the election for Trump” is exactly opposite to what actually happened!
This may all sound like “conspiracy theory”. There is of course no proof to date of any of this. But the circumstances are just as likely as the theory that Russia decided to “influence the election” by hacking the DNC using the most incompetent hackers and poorest OPSEC they could produce, leaving a trail pointing directly at them.
The one thing we can know is that in intelligence and hacking operations, Occam’s Razor – the notion that the simplest solution is usually correct – does not apply. There is too much obfuscation, misdirection and manipulation involved in such operations.
The theory that someone has conducted a false flag operation to frame Russia for hacks is at least as credible as the idea that Russia would attempt to influence the election by randomly hacking the DNC. The latter really makes no sense, given the probability that whatever hacks Russia could do would be less influential on the election than the actions of the candidates themselves – which the Russians would know. And the Russians would also know that if caught, there could be serious repercussions in relations with the US – which means not using incompetent third-party hacker groups who leave trails and use outdated malware.
Some investigative journalists need to follow up on the articles cited above and see where they lead. If this theory is proven, it will be Pulitzer Prize for someone – and major egg for the US intelligence community, the mainstream media, and the infosec community.
Fascinating article, thank you..., I will give your theory more thought later on.
However, I recall the William Blake quote, below, which fits well with the CIA/Mossad M.O.
"A truth that's told with bad intent, beats all the lies you can invent."
In meantime, and with linkage to your theory, can you consider the interesting article, below?
https://futuristrendcast.wordpress.com/2014/05/08/is-there-israel-and-mossad-involvement-in-ukraine/
Obama's support of terrorists in Syria is a felony, if not treason. He should be indicted.
The quality of his report is so bad that the only explanation to the extreme unprofessionalism could be some hefty money compensation and promises of comfort (from his patrons, the ziocons): http://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a49902/the-russian-emigre-leading-the-fight-to-protect-america/
The Atlantic Council makes a middleman for major arm dealers and war profiteers: http://www.unz.com/proberts/the-atlantic-council-the-marketing-arm-of-the-militarysecurity-complex/ This explains their fondness for the pliable scoundrel
To Richard Steven Hack,
Fascinating article, thank you…, I will give your theory more thought later on.
However, I recall the William Blake quote, below, which fits well with the CIA/Mossad M.O.
“A truth that’s told with bad intent, beats all the lies you can invent.”
In meantime, and with linkage to your theory, can you consider the interesting article, below?
https://futuristrendcast.wordpress.com/2014/05/08/is-there-israel-and-mossad-involvement-in-ukraine/
Interesting article. I've no idea the extent of Israeli involvement in Ukraine, although I have seen articles alleging same.
I think Ukrainian hackers could have pulled this off on their own. It's not that complicated an operation.
Thank you for the correction.
That was that, this was this. It was leaks from within the DNC, feeding Wiki and the Democrats in CIA/NSA and all the alphabets are pissed and thrashing about for excuses. Even so, since Democrats were happy to open their Email servers six ways from Sunday, they were easy to open invade. Windows Server and Back Office are simple to enter. Hackers look at Hillary's server, Huma's/Weiner's laptop, Podesta's password of "paSSword", the use of personal phones instead of State's secure phones and Blackberrys and don't even consider it a hack. Meanwhile, Russians feeding us the truth of what Democrats really think of us was bad? Even their very own little old Democrat voters, they despised THEM, too, pawns on the board, chips in the game. Ok, ok, we already knew what Hillary thinks of everyone but Hillary, but it was nice to get confirmation.
If Trump can get in and flush Democrats and install "Intellacrats" and de-politicize these agencies and restore them to some semblance of apolitical operation we'd be better served. Jesus, the head of CIA and NSA appear on shows and panels on the Hill and they're all a bunch of bald-headed characters out of a horror flick. Whether they are or not, they project an evil, menacing, lying persona and I've about had it with all of them. These guys are supposed to be protecting us from this stuff, we pay them and their minions in the Contracting Class big money and the only ones being efficiently surveilled is Americans.
Gee, if we could just start a war, everything would be peachy, right? Careful what you wish for, I hear the Russians have some pretty slick answers to old-ass carriers and cruisers.
I understand the part about the intent to destroy centrifuges through overdrive and the poisoning of fissile material due to inadequate separation. The Iranians though should have been able to control the centrifuges with other microcontrollers. If they could not they had no business trying to build an atom bomb. But I don’t think the Iranians are that incapable.
And he didn’t even mention Obama trying to help oust Netanyahu in 2014, or Obama’s lecturing the British electorate, trying to defeat the Brexit vote. Funny how both times Obama’s efforts fell flat.
The US hacks everyone, including it’s own citizens. And there are constant attempts for foreigners to hack US computer infrastructure. The entire US establishment, including the Mainstream Media, tried to influence the election in favor of Clinton. Remember when she said “they better win or they will be hanging from nooses?” This is not because of the act of hacking, but because of the contents of the emails. This is where the investigations need to focus.
Fascinating article, thank you..., I will give your theory more thought later on.
However, I recall the William Blake quote, below, which fits well with the CIA/Mossad M.O.
"A truth that's told with bad intent, beats all the lies you can invent."
In meantime, and with linkage to your theory, can you consider the interesting article, below?
https://futuristrendcast.wordpress.com/2014/05/08/is-there-israel-and-mossad-involvement-in-ukraine/
Interesting article. I’ve no idea the extent of Israeli involvement in Ukraine, although I have seen articles alleging same.
I think Ukrainian hackers could have pulled this off on their own. It’s not that complicated an operation.
R.S.H.
Above, you made an important point! In fact there are likely Ukrainians (in high places) who have no idea about the extent of Mossad/CIA involvement in Ukraine. In fact, I fully admit lapses (vacancies) in my knowledge about Mossad/CIA involvement in the country where I live -- the U.S.A.! (Experts in the art of DECEPTION do not advertise their deeds/projects unless of course doing such serves their interest)
To gain insight into what's what in Ukraine, I found the article (linked below) authored by Linh Dinh to be very enlightening, and I intuit you will too.
http://linhdinhphotos.blogspot.com/2016/02/broken-ukraine.html
Yes, I agree -- "Ukranian hackers could have pulled this off on their own." No doubt, R.S.H., but I am persuaded to look back to 9-11 and how the W. Bush administration made a fact-less case against nineteen (19) Arabs, armed with box cutters managed, and how they managed to fly passenger airplanes into the Twin Towers.
As you continue with developing your theory, I want to offer help. In today's Wall Street Journal, front page, there is an article titled "Tillerson Signals Hawkish Approach," written by the Zio-Trio, Felicia Schwartz, Jay Solomon, and Paul Sonne. During yesterday's Senate confirmation hearing, the WSJ writers offered the following insight into the maze-like fraternity which keeps common Ukranians, Russians, and yes, Americans in the dark.
"Mr. Tillerson... signaled a surprisingly hawkish line toward Russian in some instances, pledging, for example, to provide lethal weaponry to Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russian forces that have moved to annex territory on the country's eastern border."
It's characteristic Mossad/CIA design to ensure inconvenient facts on actual U.S./Israel "relations" remain in the dark. Consequently, both untruthful & truthful propaganda only leaks out upon COMMAND and either version can be immediately dispatched into "The Memory Hole" or promoted to the Wall Street Journal. Deception provides practitioners with a multitude of Grade A deceitful options.
Sincerely, I wish you good luck with de-complicating the Putin hack "operation." Thank you.
Hi Robin,
Interesting article. I've no idea the extent of Israeli involvement in Ukraine, although I have seen articles alleging same.
I think Ukrainian hackers could have pulled this off on their own. It's not that complicated an operation.
“I have no ides the extent of Israeli involvement in Ukraine…”
R.S.H.
Above, you made an important point! In fact there are likely Ukrainians (in high places) who have no idea about the extent of Mossad/CIA involvement in Ukraine. In fact, I fully admit lapses (vacancies) in my knowledge about Mossad/CIA involvement in the country where I live — the U.S.A.! (Experts in the art of DECEPTION do not advertise their deeds/projects unless of course doing such serves their interest)
To gain insight into what’s what in Ukraine, I found the article (linked below) authored by Linh Dinh to be very enlightening, and I intuit you will too.
http://linhdinhphotos.blogspot.com/2016/02/broken-ukraine.html
Yes, I agree — “Ukranian hackers could have pulled this off on their own.” No doubt, R.S.H., but I am persuaded to look back to 9-11 and how the W. Bush administration made a fact-less case against nineteen (19) Arabs, armed with box cutters managed, and how they managed to fly passenger airplanes into the Twin Towers.
As you continue with developing your theory, I want to offer help. In today’s Wall Street Journal, front page, there is an article titled “Tillerson Signals Hawkish Approach,” written by the Zio-Trio, Felicia Schwartz, Jay Solomon, and Paul Sonne. During yesterday’s Senate confirmation hearing, the WSJ writers offered the following insight into the maze-like fraternity which keeps common Ukranians, Russians, and yes, Americans in the dark.
“Mr. Tillerson… signaled a surprisingly hawkish line toward Russian in some instances, pledging, for example, to provide lethal weaponry to Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russian forces that have moved to annex territory on the country’s eastern border.”
It’s characteristic Mossad/CIA design to ensure inconvenient facts on actual U.S./Israel “relations” remain in the dark. Consequently, both untruthful & truthful propaganda only leaks out upon COMMAND and either version can be immediately dispatched into “The Memory Hole” or promoted to the Wall Street Journal. Deception provides practitioners with a multitude of Grade A deceitful options.
Sincerely, I wish you good luck with de-complicating the Putin hack “operation.” Thank you.
To what extent is Obama involved in the fake Russian hacks (from behind several curtains, of course)? He’s struggling to poison relations before Trump takes the oath, such as (is it 2000?) tanks deployed today in Poland.
Obama’s support of terrorists in Syria is a felony, if not treason. He should be indicted.
Excellent! The message that needs to be absorbed by the American people but won’t because they are much too propagandized into thinking it’s only the Russians. While in truth, the US has likely hacked Russia’s elections as well as everything else it could hack in Russia, thousands of times. It’s what countries that are involved in cold wars do!
luv from Canada.
“(Obama) he should be indicted… treason.”
RobinG,
Major difficulty (at present) with your reasoned suggestion is that President Obama did not do any serious harm to Israel’s essential territorial interests and global goals.
In fact, Obama gave Israel $38 billion (a 10-year deal) for its defense, and under our peculiar USrael government & law, a charge of Treason would be a “no-go” unless Obama decided to be stingy.
(That’s how “Treason” is measured now in the US and there are no pardons for heretics like Cynthia McKinney)
Predict that immediately upon President Obama’s departure from office, he’s sure to become key to shaking down oligarch funds on behalf of the next pro-Zionist Democrat who runs against President Trump. *
Like old people used to say, “It’s not your father’s Oldsmobile.” The exact same ought to be said about the government. Thank you, RobinG.
* I am uncomfortable with using the term “democratic election” anymore. It’s actually a
clever “elimination/obstruction” process where any candidate who is suspected of not fully
serving AIPAC interests gets ruled out.
It is astonishing that the Mossad agent in question was not shown a door at once by the UK government (where are GCHQ & SIGINT when "western values" need protection?) One wonders how many people in the highest echelons of the US government have been acting as Israeli agents. As for MSM, here is Mr. Zuckerman, the American media mogul and chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations: http://powerbase.info/index.php/Mortimer_Benjamin_Zuckerman
http://www.conferenceofpresidents.org/about
Again, what is this noise about some unidentified hackers' influence on the US electorate when the US media is filled with the identified "influencers"?
https://theintercept.com/2017/01/10/watch-how-casually-false-claims-are-published-nyt-and-nicholas-lemann-edition/
Anna Maria’s question about how many officials in the highest levels of the U.S. govt. have been acting as Israeli agents is of the utmost importance to the U.S. I have discovered, simply by reading news stories published by the MSM, both print and electronic, that every dept. of the U.S. govt. includes a number of American Jews whose first loyalty is to Israel plus a significant number of Israelis holding dual Israeli-American citizenship. The entire U.S. govt. is heavily populated with supporters of Israel, zealots who always support Israel’s interests over those of the U.S.
In addition, the American congress, both house and senate, are actually controlled by numerous Jewish organizations who immediately intervene to ensure that only Israeli supporters get elected.
These groups are numerous, and they have the knowledge, the organizational skills needed, and unlimited financing. All members of the U.S. congress are absolutely terrified of angering Israel, and they consistently follow policy originated by AIPAC.
In essence, the U.S. govt. is so heavily populaed with Israeli firsters that it has, in effect, been
taken over by the most successful fifth column in history.
The expat’s name is Dmitri Alperovitch. Jewish. Born in Moscow. Russophobe. Fellow at Atlantic Council: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/about/experts/list/dmitri-alperovitch
The quality of his report is so bad that the only explanation to the extreme unprofessionalism could be some hefty money compensation and promises of comfort (from his patrons, the ziocons): http://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a49902/the-russian-emigre-leading-the-fight-to-protect-america/
The Atlantic Council makes a middleman for major arm dealers and war profiteers: http://www.unz.com/proberts/the-atlantic-council-the-marketing-arm-of-the-militarysecurity-complex/ This explains their fondness for the pliable scoundrel
Oh irony!
“RT jubilant after US Intel report gives it tons of free publicity: ”
https://off-guardian.org/2017/01/10/rt-jubilant-after-us-intel-report-gives-it-tons-of-free-publicity/
RT “openly thanked the US Intel Community ending with the words: “Oh, and thanks for the free advertising, ODNI! Be sure to check out more of our coverage on the RT America YouTube page.”
Question. How much would @RT_com have to pay for the kind of free advertising today’s hopelessly crap CIA report is giving …”
National pastime of CIA is the interfering other countries and helping overthrow elected president or prime minister’s.
With spy planes / spy drones shot down with Iran and China with help of reverse engineering they build missiles, stealth helicopters when American stealth helicopter shot down in Pakistan while murdering Osama bin Laden and Pakistan sold the stealth helicopter to China.
Anericans together with Israel Hacked Iranian nuclear facilities and Iran now with reverse engineering becomes experts on hacking.
So Americans started.
Americans keep pocking Russian bear with accusations similar things they do all the time pushing for nuclear catastrophe and I really believe it is possible.
Clapper was head of the Pentagon’s geo-satellite intel agency during Bush’s nonsense. He and his agency were wrong on Iraq’s WMD’s then. Then O promoted him to DIA. And now he’ sure it was the Rooskies? You just can not make this stuff up.