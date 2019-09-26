Trump Frees Himself from Bolton – But Robert O’Brien Will be Just as Bad

After months of rumors, John Bolton was finally fired from the White House but the post mortem on why it took so long to remove him continues, with the punditry and media trying to understand exactly what happened and why. Perhaps the most complete explanation for what occurred came from President Donald Trump himself shortly after the fact. He said, in some impromptu comments, that his national security advisor had israelisrael “…made some very big mistakes when he talked about the Libyan model for Kim Jong Un. That was not a good statement to make. You just take a look at what happened with Gadhafi. That was not a good statement to make. And it set us back.”
Trump has a point in that Bolton was clearly suggesting that North Korea get rid of its nuclear weapons in exchange for economic benefits, but it was the wrong example to pick as Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi gave up his weapons and was then ousted and brutally killed in a rebel uprising that was supported by Washington. The Bolton analogy, which may have been deliberate attempt to sabotage any rapprochement, made impossible any agreement between Kim and Trump as Kim received the message loud and clear that he might suffer the same fate.
More recently, Bolton might have been behind media leaks that scuttled Trump’s plan to meet with Taliban representatives and that also, acting on behalf of Israel, undercut a presidential suggestion that he might meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Trump summed up his disagreements with Bolton by saying that the National Security Advisor “wasn’t getting along” with other administration officials, adding that “Frankly he wanted to do things — not necessarily tougher than me. John’s known as a tough guy. He’s so tough he got us into Iraq. That’s tough. But he’s somebody that I actually had a very good relationship with, but he wasn’t getting along with people in the administration who I consider very important. And you know John wasn’t in line with what we were doing. And actually in some cases he thought it was too tough, what we were doing. Mr. Tough Guy.”
Trump’s final comment on Bolton was that “I’m sure he’ll do whatever he can do to spin it his way,” a throw-away line that could well set the stage for what comes next. Bolton has many supporters among hardliners in the GOP and the media and will no doubt be inclined to respond to the president in kind, but once the back and forth starts many other factors and relationships will come into play.
After the firing, it was widely believed that Donald Trump might have actually gotten rid of Bolton for all the right reasons, namely that as president he is disinclined to start any new wars and seeks negotiated solutions to existing conflicts, both of which concepts were no doubt regarded as anathema by the National Security Advisor. Unfortunately, that argument runs into problems where rhetoric and deeds disconnect if one considers actual actions undertaken by the president, to include the man that Trump has now named as Bolton’s replacement, Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert O’Brien.
O’Brien might well have been ranked among the worst possible choices among the names floated in the media for the National Security Advisor position, mostly because he is almost completely lacking in actual experience related to the job. To be sure, he looks more presentable than the wild-eyed and walrus mustachioed Bolton, but Trump has repeatedly been overly deferential towards the bona fides of hardliners like O’Brien who boast of American Exceptionalism. The president will also likely appreciate that the sycophantic O’Brien’s lack of experience will mean that he will be completely deferential to the Chief Executive’s point of view at all times.
Trump’s cabinet choices have been so bad that they have led to musical chairs in nearly all senior positions. The president is to blame for having appointed Bolton, a man he disliked, though admittedly under orders from Israeli-American casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson, and he also did not have to elevate Mike Pompeo first as CIA Director and then as Secretary of State. There is no one around who outdoes Pompeo when it comes to avoiding diplomacy and negotiations while also threatening dire consequences for America’s “enemies.” O’Brien’s hardline credentials are largely indistinguishable from those of Pompeo and Bolton and it is widely believed that his appointment was due to advocacy by the Secretary of State, who is reportedly assembling his national security team.
And it should be observed that Trump’s claimed avoidance of war credentials are pretty thin. Far from fulfilling campaign promises to end the wars he inherited, Donald Trump has continued and even escalated those conflicts. He has withdrawn from agreements with Russia and Iran that enhanced US national security. Drone strikes under Trump have increased dramatically and have exceeded the number occurring during both of Obama’s terms, while new rules of engagement have led to a major increase in civilian casualties from US bombing directed against ISIS and the Taliban. Most recently in Afghanistan, 30 farm workers were killed in a drone strike. Trump is also doubling down on his support for the Saudi genocide against Yemen.
And the president has demonstrated that he is willing to attack countries that do not threaten the US and with which Washington is not at war. He has twice illegally bombed Syria based on phony intelligence and even when he decided at the last minute not to use force, as he did earlier this year with Iran, there was no serious evidence that he was truly seeking dialogue. He is waging “maximum pressure” economic warfare against both Iran and Venezuela, in both of which countries he has called for regime change. He has threatened Russia over Crimea and Ukraine and is in a trade war with China. Transparent regime change policies coupled with willy-nilly imposing of sanctions are destructive, hostile steps that kill people in the targeted countries and make enemies where none previously existed.
America’s new National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien recently featured in a taxpayer funded trip to Stockholm to obtain the release of rapper ASAP Rocky, who had been arrested after getting involved in a fist fight. O’Brien had orders to threaten unspecified retaliation against the Swedish government if it did not accede to White House demands. That exercise in international bullying means that O’Brien is quintessentially Trump’s kind of guy. He has written a book entitled While America Slept: Restoring American Leadership to a World in Crisis, calling on the United States to end any “appeasement and retreat,” and has described the nuclear agreement with Iran, in predictable neocon fashion, as a repeat of 1938, Hitler and Munich. He was Mitt Romney’s foreign policy adviser and is a Mormon, which means he basically lines up alongside the Christian Zionists when it comes to Israel.
The Israel Lobby has predictably welcomed O’Brien. Sandra Parker or Christians United for Israel (CUFI), enthused how “CUFI enjoys a close working relationship with many officials throughout the Trump Administration, and we look forward to working with Ambassador O’Brien on strengthening the US-Israel relationship, confronting the Iranian menace, and curtailing the threat posed by terrorist organizations such as Hamas and Hezbollah.”
Mort Klein President of the Zionist Organization of America observed how “Mr. O’Brien is a great friend of Israel, and is now the top-ranking Mormon in the pro-Israel Trump administration. He is also best friends with ardent Zionist US Ambassador to Germany [Richard] Grenell … And you can’t be a great friend of evangelical Christian Grenell unless you support Israel.”
So, does the firing of John Bolton and replacement by Robert O’Brien mean that there will be a change of direction in US foreign policy? The answer has to be no. Trump might well be maneuvering to avoid a new war as he will be in full 2020 campaign mode and wants to avoid falling into a quagmire, but the basic belligerency of the administration and its strong tilt towards supporting feckless allies like Israel and Saudi Arabia is certain to continue.
As I posted some time ago, maybe, just maybe, Trump’s line of appointment disasters are by design. He has dragged out the whack jobs, and put them front and center, let them openly display their insanity to the point that even the MSM thinks they are nuts, then removes them.
If Trump announced that he planned to implement all of the Democrat initiatives on health, education, and immigration, the MSM and the Democrats would still oppose him, so why not drag out the loonies and give them rope. Is there a better way to figure out how big the swamp is and draining it?
There is no possibility of North Korea being overthrown by US military force. America knows beyond all doubt that China would not stand for it. China gave Pakistan missile parts. Similarly, China is behind the sudden advances in North Korean nuclear missilisation and ICBM technology after Trump and trade war became China’s main problem.
Bolton must have lost his mind. He should have been kept in his Middle Eastern affairs playpen where the stakes are much lower and because America is the only great power with vital interests (Israel) it can pay off (Egypt) or invade and conquer any country Israel does not like. North Korea and China is the big bad real world and fools like Bolton should be prevented from talking about it.
Trump was using Bolton as Bad Cop, giving a view from one end of the spectrum. That allowed Trump to take the role of Good Cop by publicly disagreeing with Bolton. It is a tactic designed to force a positive news cycle out of the Fake Stream Media complex. The talking heads cannot cope with complexity, so Trump herded them by setting up a binary choice, “Trump is Right. Or, Bolton is Right.”
O’Brien is the new Bad Cop for wrangling the Fake Stream Media. In return, he gets a seat at the table to make his case. While he may win a few battles here and there, he is unlikely to have a strong influence on Trump. The administration will continue to avoid putting large numbers of boots on the ground.
Trump will continue to contain threats primarily with diplomatic and financial tools. After all this strategy is succeeding, albeit more slowly than desired. The financial squeeze on Iran’s government is working. The situation is so dire, the finance ministry is desperately flailing at a Weimar Republic inspired plan to redenominate their currency from Rial to Tomen. (1)
The people of Iran have been suffering under a repressive socialist theocracy for decades. Hopefully, they will take advantage of current events to grasp freedom by ending the rule of elitists like Ayatollah Khameni.
PEACE 😇
Trump needs money to get reelected, and he needs Congress to support his other agenda and to avoid impeachment. So, these two factors could explain some of his actions.
He might also intend to get rewarded after serving, and he might also care for Israel, since some of his grandchildren are Jewish.
He does appear to sincerely want to help Americans, as his trade actions demonstrate.
A better way to “drain the swamp” would be to audit the Fed, appoint noninterventionists to important positions, and wield twitter to bring the American people to his side against Congress and the media, forcing Congress to support his agenda. We’ve already seen Dem Presidential candidates agree with Trump on trade. Regardless, as diverse as the US is today, it’s unlikely the swamp will ever be drained. Corruption is just part of diversity.
Greed is one way to appeal to voters to defeat the interventionists. If Trump offered more free stuff as an alternative, he could get out of the empire business.
I’m a nationalist; so my views differ from the author’s and perhaps from yours. The easiest explanation for Trump is that he believes in the US empire to some extent. The author seems not to understand trade policy, so it’s easy to believe Trump likewise doesn’t understand some aspect of politics.
Some say peace with NK is unwanted by some in the US, because the current situation justifies a military and intelligence presence in SK. Also, SK is kept on the side of the US by the current situation. Unrelated, SK is bribed with the generous US trade policy.
The claims are that money is made selling military aid to SK, US military expenditures are justified by the current situation, and the real purpose of the US in SK is to counter China.
Why is it in US interests to have regime change in Iran?
Iranians currently are told that any problems are to blamed on the US. So, current sanctions and other actions would seem to undermine regime change.
Another feeble attempt to absolve Trump from his membership in the Deep State.
Dear Phil,
After 9-11 there was a clear mandate from the American people to bring the perpetrators of this horrific crime to justice.
There was no mandate, ever, to start illegal wars of aggression against nations which never attacked us, and never intended to.
The fact that the USA , under neocon tutelage, has jettisoned its own laws (and treaties) to initiate wars of aggression based on fraud , has proven to be the greatest catastrophe in US history.
Our illegal (post 9-11) wars have not only tragically murdered millions of innocent people, they have all but exterminated the sovereign wealth of our nation in the process.
Under Neocon tutelage, the USA has overspent what it has taken in, by a whopping 17 trillion dollars… in a mere 18 years.
Shameful.
As a consequence the USA is now saddled with 23 trillion dollars of debt based on war fraud and mass murder.
It is absolutely heartbreaking.
Just the idea that we have exploited our coveted position as the worlds reserve currency to commit illegal, unending acts of aggression around the globe is absolutely tragic.
When I think that the Trump administration has chosen to walk down this exact same path, and cozy up to the exact same criminals who lied us into the Iraq war, it is equally heart breaking.
“America’s new National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien recently featured in a taxpayer funded trip to Stockholm to obtain the release of rapper ASAP Rocky, who had been arrested after getting involved in a fist fight. O’Brien had orders to threaten unspecified retaliation against the Swedish government if it did not accede to White House demands.”
every time I read about this, my brows furrow. my eyes squint and I think,
“That’s nice, but so what.” (not as an inquisitive)
The uber whack-job is Trump.
” The uber wack job is Trump”
Wrong totally, as the uber wackjob is in fact a brainless leftist moron known as : Moi, and his purple-haired lunatic comrades otherwise known as : Democrats.
Authenticjazzman “Mensa” qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army vet and pro jazz performer.
“Wars of agression based on fraud”
I’m sure you are including the Democrats who voted to engage in these wars of agression, or do they get a free pass such as always.
AJM
“After 9-11 there was a clear mandate from the American people to bring the perpetrators of this horrific crime to justice.
There was no mandate, ever, to start illegal wars of aggression against nations which never attacked us, and never intended to”
I think the poll numbers tell a different story. They considered the response all part of the same —
revenge.
The US was rightfully or reasonable angry. And that anger also felt by the leadership – the US had sustained an unprovoked attack (in the minds of most) . Instead fo a leadership that framed the matter as a crime — which is exactly what it was — they saw opportunity to frame as war. And to be clear, it initially felt as such.
EliteComm,
I don’t mean to be snide, but 9/11 didn’t feel like war to me. It felt… inconsequential. And for years the argument was: “Invade-the-World; Invite-the-World.” Basically, we have to fight them over there, and then invite them here, because otherwise they wouldn’t have a motive and means to attack us.
And as Pat Buchanan wrote, the US was somewhat justified in hitting Afghanistan, for hosting al Qaeda. So, the US could have just bombed the Afghans, then called things even. That would have been a sane response, even if not retaliating against precisely the correct enemy. Retaliating against enemies of al Qaeda, like Saddam and later Qaddafi and Assad, was just loony. The US almost openly allied itself with al Qaeda in Syria.
(And now, the US aids Ukrainian “Nazis,” likely to use them to attack Europe, subsequently discrediting nationalist parties in Europe.)
If there’s a mandate for war, the US ought to at least declare war. If the entire rest of the world is the enemy, then war should at least be declared. By Congress.
No free pass, …….they are all equally guilty…
The whole lot,….both sides of the aisle.
Shameful.
“I don’t mean to be snide, but 9/11 didn’t feel like war to me. It felt… inconsequential. And for years the argument was: “Invade-the-World; Invite-the-World.” Basically, we have to fight them over there, and then invite them here, because otherwise they wouldn’t have a motive and means to attack us.”
In my view i hold the events of 9/11 as a criminal act. Since no state actors were involved it was an act of terror, in spite of the damage and loss. The Oklahoma City bombing was an act of terror, despite nits loose connections to the Phillipines Islamists. Had the matter been linked to a state, I would have a war lens on.
But as it turns out a band of a small crew got lucky on a day when the simplest failures turned against us in the US. barring any clear evidence of the inside job so many claim is the case.
And we should have responded accordingly. low foot print and incisive action, and if violation of national sovereignty was in order then small covert ops in conjunction with the FBI. My view is not popular, but it was far more strategically wise than invasion — that every mother’s son bends logic and ethics end over end to justify.
————————
No. I think the president can respond to real time threats with acts of war without a declaration of war. As soon as it became clear that this was not a “real time” threat by any state actor —
I think the expectations of the Afghan government were reasonable and we should have worked with them — barring that — my previous response is where i stand — law enforcement and covert ops if need be.
In and out bing bang done.
Laughing.
I have yet heard a single sensical argument to justify the wisdom of sending an invading force (telegraphing the matter). If I am the target of said invasion, I am going to say thank you very much —
see ya . . .
And that is exactly what happened. So by the time the reported was finally intercepted, the matter was moot and anti-climactic.
But we have put manged to get 3000 women into school over the dead bodies of 80,000 plus and twenty year mess of a slosh.
https://newrepublic.com/article/155168/real-costs-war-afghanistan
https://watson.brown.edu/costsofwar/costs/human/civilians
I am not one who thinks military intervention by definition is unwarranted. Clearly, my position on Vietnam make that clear, even there is little ROI on the face of it. But our efforts in Afghanistan — have been in error from the start.
This is the same claim Trump supporters always drag out.
It’s delusional.
Just like the Democrats are afflicted with “Trump Derangement Syndrome”, his supporters are afflicted with “Trump Savior Syndrome.”
They think Trump has some grand master plan to solve US foreign and domestic policy problems. This is usually because they approve of Trump’s immigration policies or Trump’s trade war with China or some other Trump policy they are more interested in than his foreign policy – which anyone with a brain can see is an unmitigated disaster.
They also trot out the meme that Trump doesn’t want to lose the 2020 election, so he won’t start any more wars. They forget that the election is only 14 months away. What happens when it’s over? Trump no longer has to worry about the election then and can do whatever his endless supply of neocon advisers tell him to do.
As for Trump being a “genius at making deals”, look up his history as a real estate developer. He had to be bailed out by *70 banks* – which was indeed an interesting feat – *after* he nearly went bankrupt. His real estate success was allowed by his inheriting his father’s wealth.
Did everyone read the paragraph from his Ukraine conversation where he referenced CrowdStrike, the firm that “investigated” the alleged DNC “hack”? No one can figure out what he said because the paragraph is so disjointed and rambling that it reads like gibberish.
This is a President who can’t even put two words together to make a sentence, for Christ’s sakes! He’s even worse than George Dubya in that respect! Much as I despised Obama, at least he could speak in full sentences.
Trump’s supporters are indeed “deplorables” if they think Trump is going to save them from anything.
That’s a good one.
China is not going to give up their leverage, and no Chinese government could ever allow an invasion of North Korea from the South. America would never try that again anyway
Eventually Iran is going to get a nuke, but they cannot be trusted with one. This is a country that is filmed planting limpet mines on passing tankers and denies it. Supposing they secretly gave terrorists a nuke? For now Iran is still more of a nuisance than anything. The talks with China are vital and Bolton played into their hands .
China must be stopped economically and quick if the US is not to being dwarfed by a megapower. The deepest level of the US, the American nation as a whole realized that, and hopefully and the military will catch up with Trump voters and cease pursuing their own sectarian special interests.
Could Obama speak in full sentences? I only remember a serious of pseudo intellectual “ums” and “ahs” sprinkled liberally throughout his pablum.