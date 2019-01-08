Trump Foreign Policy for 2019

Never before has any presidential administration been as all over the place in terms of national security and foreign policy as is that of Donald J. Trump. Indeed, one might well argue that there is no overriding policy at all in terms of a rational doctrine arrived at through risk versus gain analysis of developing international situations. Instead, there has been a pattern of emotional reactions fueled by media disinformation supplemented by “gut feelings” about a series of ultimately bilateral relationships that frequently have little or nothing to do with American national interests.
This is not to suggest that the “gut feelings” are always wrong. Established wisdom in Washington has long reflected the view that the United States must exercise leadership in establishing and maintaining the neoliberal consensus that gained currency after the devastation of the Second World War. Elections, free trade and a free media were to be the benchmarks of the new world order but they also came packaged with U.S. hegemony to confront those who resisted the development. And it turned out that those “benefits” were frequently difficult to achieve as elections sometimes produced bad results while trade agreements and an uncontrolled media often worked against broader U.S. objectives. All too often the United States found itself going to war against nations that it disapproves of for reasons unrelated to any actual interests, routinely claiming inaccurately that dissident regimes were both “threatening” and disruptive of the universal values that Washington claimed to be promoting.
To consider how the neoliberal order works in practice one only has to consider the Clintons, who justified brutal military interventions in the Balkans and in Libya based on what they claimed to be humanitarian principles. Or Obama, who demanded regime change in Damascus and was prepared to launch a large-scale attack on Syria before he realized that there was no public support for such a move and backed down.
More recently, particularly since 9/11, neoconservatives have dominated U.S. foreign policy through their think tanks, access to the media and their ability to infiltrate both major political parties based on their essentially fraudulent appraisals of threats to national security. They have been so successful at selling their product that the bogus claims that Iran is a threat to the United States are generally accepted without question by both Democrats and Republicans, not to mention the White House. Russia, meanwhile, remains the target of bipartisan wrath, from the left over the results of the 2016 election and from the right due to fearmongering over alleged threats to Eastern Europe.
But hope springs eternal, even in 2019. There have recently been some encouraging signs that change is in the air. Donald Trump has declared that he will be pulling all American soldiers out of Syria and half of U.S. forces out of Afghanistan, though the timetable appears to have slipped somewhat and might slow even more as the Establishment pushes back. That Trump may have chosen to break with the interventionist model with Syria, if he succeeds in doing so, is certainly commendable, but one wit has observed that the departure will be somewhat like the line in the Eagles’ song Hotel California, “you can check out any time you want, but you can never leave.”
There are other indications that something is afoot. On January 3rd, Trump offhandedly commented that Iran could do what it wishes in Syria, a comment that generated shock waves through the neoconnish Washington Post’s coverage of the remarks. To be sure, other Administration officials have continued to send different signals, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisting that the U.S. will stay in Syria as long as Iran remains there.
Pompeo has also cautioned Iran against the development of ballistic missiles in connection with a claimed space program, a warning that Tehran has rejected. Israel meanwhile, presumably acting with U.S. connivance, has introduced a new destabilizing element into the Middle East cauldron, using civilian airliners to mask the approach of its military jets to attack targets in Syria. The possibility of an airliner being shot down with great loss of life by “accident” has thereby gone up exponentially.
To be sure, there are some who believe that the Trump anti-interventionist turn is essentially fraudulent. They cite the unrelenting hostility coming out of the White House regarding Iran, which is vilified on a nearly daily basis for its alleged threats not only to the Middle East region but also to Western Europe and the United States. That the Administration’s fulminations have little basis in reality is beside the point as it would seem that Trump, Pompeo, John Bolton and the now departed Nikki Haley all believe that the case for disarming Iran and bringing about regime change has been made effectively. Indeed, warfare directed against the Iranian economy has already begun by virtue of a punitive series of targeted sanctions with much more to come when a complete ban on oil exports kicks in in May.
Iran has responded to the threats by restating in early December its intention to exercise control over all ship traffic leaving the Persian Gulf via the Straits of Hormuz if its own oil exports are blocked by the United States. The U.S. responded immediately by sending the aircraft carrier U.S.S. John C. Stennis to the Gulf, the first such deployment in the region in eight months. With all the pieces in place, the possibility that there will be some accident in the region, presumably involving Iranian Revolutionary Guards and U.S. naval units, will escalate just as the largely contrived Gulf of Tonkin incident famously accelerated American involvement in the Vietnam War.
Much of what happens in the Middle East will ultimately depend on the extent to which America’s feckless allies, Saudi Arabia and Israel, succeed in selling their version of what is going on in the region. Trump, uncharacteristically, seems to be standing firm, telling a journalist that concerns about the Syria pullout are misplaced because “We give Israel $4.5 billion a year. And we give them, frankly, a lot more money than that, if you look at the books — a lot more money than that. And they’ve been doing a very good job for themselves.” Likewise, the much more important relationship, with Russia, will depend on the ability to ignore congressional hostility towards the Kremlin as well as the media bias that continues to promote Russiagate as a national security threat.
There is also North Korea, which has now indicated clearly that it is willing to talk to the U.S. but will revert to its nuclear development program unless sanctions are removed. And anyone for Latin America? Bolton has dubbed Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela as a “troika of tyranny,” though fortunately suggestions that Venezuela might be invaded by the U.S. to restore order appear to have faded.
If one reads the neocon press one cannot help but notice that China is the anointed over the horizon threat, but it is also a major trading partner and the drive to somehow renegotiate the terms whereby the two nations are linked economically will be complicated. Care must be taken lest what now appears to be an aggravated sense of great power competition becomes something more dangerous. The detention of Weng Manzhou in Canada one month ago together with the implication that the United States can and will enforce U.S. imposed sanctions globally could easily develop into a major problem with China as well as with others, including some NATO allies. The arrest has already disappeared from the media but several Canadians have been detained by Beijing and the U.S. government has warned American businessmen about traveling to China at the present time.
All of the above sounds somewhat depressingly familiar, but the real question is whether in 2019 Donald J. Trump will have both the vision and the necessary gumption to fulfill his campaign promises to change the face of American foreign policy by withdrawing from useless wars overseas and mending fences with countries that are actually important like Russia. There is admittedly a long way to go and it is very much a work in progress, but Trump actually has the ability to overrule the hawks in his administration and change the entire conversation about America’s place in the world.
Not to nitpick, but as we all know, the Saudis only hold the opinions we bamboozle the with, … and we in tern only hold those the Israelis bamboozle us with, as far as any ME policy is concerned. This is one crazy caper with us as ‘the muscle,’ Israel as ‘the brain’ and KSA is ‘Mr. moneybags.’
PS BTW: awesome, Chuck for getting honorable mention in Phil’s column via your Hotel California comment!
“Never before has any presidential administration been as all over the place in terms of national security and foreign policy as is that of Donald J. Trump.”
I would argue that Trump’s performance has been a continuation of Obama’s for different reasons. Obama drifted with the winds of public opinion. His definition of leadership was jumping into the head of every parade that came along regardless of the direction it was going.
Oh for Gawds sake.
The reason the public cant figure out what the hell is up with Trump and his first pulling out of Syria forthwith and then back pedaling.
Is because no one will tell them about Bolton/Adelson and Bolton being in Israel yesterday telling Netanyahu the US will stay in Syria and wont tell them about the Kushner Jewish cabal deal with Saudi prince MBS.
And wont tell them about the neo General toddies who use war like a carpenter uses a hammer just cause that’s all they know until they retire and get cushy jobs with the weapons industry.
Trump has run out of excuses for his many policy contradictions, even his supporters aren’t buying them any more. A few are hanging in for the Wall, which they wont get either.
Trump is being taken down by the Dems and their liberal Jewish media and at the same time being taken down by his own installed Zionist Jews and their errand boy Bolton who every time Trump makes an announcement rushes out to contradict him.
Trump has one chance. There is no black mailable material on Trump that hasn’t already come out since the NY AG is already looking into money laundering in Trumps businesses.
So Trump needs to blow every thing up….Fire Bolton, fire his son on law, fire all the zios and neos—totally clean house and shock the shit out of everyone by bringing in some familiar names like realist Chas Freeman for the ME, Webb for Defense, etc that will have the zios, neos, deep state, the establishment and both parties pissing in their special interest bought and paid for pants.
Or he’s done.
Meng Wanzhou (Chinese: 孟晚舟) is the correct name. You called her Weng Manzhou. But very good article summarizing US foreign policy dysfunction in 2018 and continuing disappointment with Trump.
And then….
The Myth of the Russian Crime Boss, Semion Mogilevich, He’s Israeli by Larry Johnson
(excerpts)
‘One of the cornerstones of the meme that Donald Trump is beholden to the Russians–i.e. a Putin puppet–is his alleged ties to Semion Mogilevich, who is described in Wikipedia and other publications as the Godfather of all Russian mobsters. Only one tiny problem with the Mogilevich description–it is devoid of any actual evidence and ignores the simple facts that he was born in Ukraine and is a citizen of Israel. Not a Russian.
One of the best recent examples of building the Mogilevich myth is Craig Unger’s 2017 article in the New Republic, Trump’s Russian Laundromat. Unger wrote:
In 1984, a Russian émigré named David Bogatin went shopping for apartments in New York City. . . . he was fixated on the glitziest apartment building on Fifth Avenue, a gaudy, 58-story edifice with gold-plated fixtures and a pink-marble atrium: Trump Tower. . . .
The Russian plunked down $6 million to buy not one or two, but five luxury condos. The big check apparently caught the attention of the owner. According to Wayne Barrett, who investigated the deal for the Village Voice, Trump personally attended the closing, along with Bogatin. . . .
In 1987, just three years after he attended the closing with Trump, Bogatin pleaded guilty to taking part in a massive gasoline-bootlegging scheme with Russian mobsters. After he fled the country, the government seized his five condos at Trump Tower, saying that he had purchased them to “launder money, to shelter and hide assets.” A Senate investigation into organized crime later revealed that Bogatin was a leading figure in the Russian mob in New York. His family ties, in fact, led straight to the top: His brother ran a $150 million stock scam with none other than Semion Mogilevich, whom the FBI considers the “boss of bosses” of the Russian mafia. At the time, Mogilevich—feared even by his fellow gangsters as “the most powerful mobster in the world”—was expanding his multibillion-dollar international criminal syndicate into America.
I have spent the last twenty years of my life working on money laundering cases and carrying out international financial investigations. I had never heard of Semion Mogilevich. Unger’s claim piqued my interest. So I started digging.
I do not know if Semion is a genuine mobster. He certainly is portrayed that way in this very flawed FBI report. And that report has become ground truth for a host of writers who mindlessly repeat the fantastical claims and allegations without insisting on corroboration. Going back to my discussion about the busted gangster summit in Prague in May of 1995, I keep wondering if Mogilevich is actually an FBI asset or working for one of our friends, such as Israel. For a guy who is supposedly engaged in a broad swath of illegal activities that encompasses the gamut of bad behavior, Semion has enjoyed a relatively peaceful life. If he actually had such a record I would expect him to face a mountain of extradition requests. But that is not the case.
The final issue of relevance concerns Semion’s ethnicity and citizenship status. He is not a Russian. Never has been. He is Ukrainian and a citizen of Israel. So why are media types so eager to claim Semion as proof that Donald Trump is under the thumb of the Russian mob? It does not compute.”
Sometimes Trump actually thinks he is the boss, then those he appointed to his administration tell him differant
Excellent article. Things are coming to a head (it’s about time). Here is another excellent article along the same lines.
Predators and Saprophytes, by Robert Gore
Trump is essentially trying to have the cake and eat it too.
Remember Helsinki? And then that creepy presser back home in Exceptionalia days later where, with Mr. Bolton dropping moustache dandruff down the President’s collar, the talk of peace was walked back, and the lights literally went out?
So I’m afraid that the real answer to Dr. Giraldi’s well put, real question is that in 2019 Donald J. Trump will lack both the vision and the necessary gumption to fulfill his campaign promises to change the face of American foreign policy by withdrawing from useless wars overseas and mending fences with countries that are actually important like Russia.
I hope I’m wrong, but this is nothing new and was foreseen by another of this website’s best columnists:
“In 2008, Obama was touted as a political outsider who will hose away all of the rot and bloody criminality of the Bush years. He turned out to be a deft move by our ruling class. Though fools still refuse to see it, Obama is a perfect servant of our military banking complex. Now, Trump is being trumpeted as another political outsider.
A Trump presidency will temporarily appease restless, lower class whites, while serving as a magnet for liberal anger. This will buy our ruling class time as they continue to wage war abroad while impoverishing Americans back home. Like Obama, Trump won’t fulfill any of his election promises, and this, too, will be blamed on bipartisan politics.”
Linh Dinh, as published at The Unz Review, June 12, 2016 (“Orlando Shooting Means Trump For President”)
Great article as usual.
New World Order is usually capitalized.
“the real question is whether in 2019 Donald J. Trump will have both the vision and the necessary gumption to fulfill his campaign promises ”
Gumption? He has ordered things, and his orders are disregarded. Tweeting his disregarded orders is gumption. Any thoughts on what more than gumption is needed?
Trump’s Neocons Reverse His Syria Withdrawal Plan
He’s done.
Unless you are referring to a new world order.
https://www.telegraaf.nl/nieuws/2996129/russen-wij-leveren-goedkoper-gas-dan-vs
USA ambassador in the Netherlands and the Russian ambassador in a row about which country is going to sell us gas.
The Russian gas is cheaper.
Less dangerous too, maybe, liquid gas tankers are great objects for terrorist attacks.
As long as countries compete with each other about gas sales war does not seem imminent to me.
Go, Chuck!
If Giraldi is thinking Trump is going to show some kind of intelligence, or moral sense, or simply backbone against his numerous enemies – then he is indulging in a fruitless and foolish daydream. Get real. Remember who you are dealing with.
Why Bolton hasn’t been fired yet is a mystery. It’s as if his real job is Presedential Minder and his appointment to that position was made by an unknown party. It’ll be interesting to see what happens when Trump does try to fire him. It might even reveal who has the real power in this country.
Rest easy, sir!
Actually AIPAC, Adelson, Kushner, and other assorted khazarian mafia slime are his boss. Chumps promises made are only kept if they’re in line with AIPAC and HELL Aviv
Why he was ever put in a position of power to begin with is an even bigger mystery than it is a disaster.
Fun quote borrowed from another good article over at LRC.:
we’ll see.
Trump is just another puppet for the moneyed powers of America and the western world. He is there to give the restless “deplorable’s” the impression they have someone who is finally speaking for them and actually cares for them. The minute Trump steps to far off the reservation he is hauled back in. If he manages to get out of lasso range, other more deadly and final measures will be instituted.
If you have any doubt’s about what I say, you can ask Sen. Paul Wellstone. Oh wait, no you can’t, He’s dead.
“Donald Trump has declared that he will be pulling all American soldiers out of Syria and half of U.S. forces out of Afghanistan, though the timetable appears to have slipped somewhat and might slow even more as the Establishment pushes back.”
Didn’t he also declare that he wants better relations with Russia? Yet he sees determined to take the world back to the darkest, most dangerous days of the cold war. So I guess we can’t put any faith in the things he “declares.”
“That Trump may have chosen to break with the interventionist model with Syria, if he succeeds in doing so, is certainly commendable, but one wit has observed that the departure will be somewhat like the line in the Eagles’ song Hotel California, “you can check out any time you want, but you can never leave.”
According to his pre-election rhetoric (e.g. tweets from 2013), he broke with the “interventionist model” a long time ago; so why did he expand the illegal, immoral and unconstitutional U.S. military footprint in Syria in the first place? Of course he can leave Syria whenever he “wants” to.
“There are other indications that something is afoot. On January 3rd, Trump offhandedly commented that Iran could do what it wishes in Syria, a comment that generated shock waves through the neoconnish Washington Post’s coverage of the remarks.”
The problem is, as we see, nothing that he says or does can be taken at face value. Among other things, he’s an ignorant, arrogant, stupid, shallow, incurious, feckless, malignantly narcissistic, completely morally bankrupt pathological liar – whose strings are apparently being pulled by a coterie of jewish-supremacist madmen. This is why I variously refer to him as “teflon-don-the-con-man”, “orange clown”, “perfidious presidential poseur”; etc.
“To be sure, there are some who believe that the Trump anti-interventionist turn is essentially fraudulent.”
Why wouldn’t they when it’s clear that his whole presidential campaign was obviously a fraud?
“All of the above sounds somewhat depressingly familiar, but the real question is whether in 2019 Donald J. Trump will have both the vision and the necessary gumption to fulfill his campaign promises to change the face of American foreign policy by withdrawing from useless wars overseas and mending fences with countries that are actually important like Russia.”
Orange clown having “vision and necessary gumption”? Seriously? He’s an unrepentant mass-murdering psychopath who “hears voices” and takes action. He’s “Son of Sam” or the Zodiac killer in a suit and tie. He’s leading us to planetary extinction, IMO.
They took away from him his advisors Banon and General Flyn. What happens to them will be the litmus test if he has any power at all.
The Zionist have neutered Trump. He’ll keep floundering claiming he gonna do something but its clear Sheldon Adelson’s boy Bolton is running the country and bringing in more zio jews to plan war, hot or cold, for Iran
Trump is finished.
John Bolton, national security advisor, is tapping Richard Goldberg of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) for a key post.
FDD President Mark Dubowitz confirmed the hire on Twitter late Monday: “Couldn’t think of anyone better than my @FDD colleague @rich_goldberg to join NSC to maximize the maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran.” The White House has not yet publicly commented.
The story was first reported in Jewish Insider . Goldberg has locked his previously-public Twitter page, following the course taken by other NSC hires, such as Fred Fleitz (who has since departed) and Anthony Ruggiero, formerly of FDD, who swiftly locked their Twitter pages upon ascension to the White House.
What the U.S. has is a Zionist foreign policy driven by Zionist dual citizens who have as their number one agenda the goals of the Zionist satanic NWO! Zionists control every facet of the U.S. government and the so called congress might just as well be called the lower house of the Knesset as it grovels to kiss the hand that smites them continually in some type of Stockholm syndrome!
On 911 the Zionist controlled deep state and Israel destroyed the WTC and murdered some 3000 Americans and they got away with it and every American who has the ability to think for themselves knows that Israel and the deep state did 911! The Zionists not only got away with it but forced America into 17 years and counting of war and war crimes in the Mideast in support of the Zionist satanic goal of their NWO and in the process murdered untold millions of innocent civilians , men and women and children all for their Zionist masters who rule America!
America is under the control of the Satanist Zionists who have turned America into a nation that invades and bombs the hell out of countries and commits war crimes of the worst king and all this under the command of Zionist controlled U.S. government!
I do not know this government that is in control of America it is a foreign to me as if it came from Mars, and Trump is just another puppet in a long line of puppets going back to JFK , who was the last patriot POTUS and was shot in full view of America by the same ones who rule America today!
Zionists are going to destroy America , just as a parasite destroys its host!
As long as Bolton and Pompeo are still in his cabinet, Trump has zero chance of pulling out of Syria. He needs to grow a pair and fire both of those clowns. He’s gone this far, firing Haley, Kelly and Mattis, now he needs to finish the job so he can finally run the non-interventionist foreign policy that he promised his voters on the campaign trail.
Rod Rosenstein also needs to be fired, and Pence needs to be iced.
The first step to showing us he’s serious is to replace John Bolton with Tulsi Gabbard.
Zionists control every facet of the U.S. government and every POTUS since JFK who they could not control so they shot him in front of America to show the people who was really in charge!
911 was done by the zionists and the zionist controlled deep state and every thinking American knows that the zionists did 911 and used this false flag to push America into illegal uncontitutional wars in the mideast for 17 years and counting all for the zionist goal of a zionist satanic NWO!
Trump is just another zionist puppet in a long line of zionist puppets and congress is the lower house of the knesset and the zionists are going to destroy America just as a parasite destroys its host.
My idea is that quite a few of the commenters here do not understand that no dictator anywhere ever had absolute power.
Not Stalin, not Atatürk, not Hitler.
This is not to suggest Trump is a dictator, but to make clear that a USA president does not have absolute power.
Not even FDR had absolute power, as the diaries of Harold L Ickes make abundantly clear.
In my opinion Kennedy underestimated the forces against him.
Trump, again in my opinion, does not want suicide, not politically, not bodyly.
As long as he can handle fool Bolton, when he was at the UN staff had great difficulty not to laugh about his stupidities, why send the man away, escalate the conflict, and maybe has to accept a far more dangerous opponent ?
FDR’s Bolton in my opinion was Henry L Stimson.
FDR fooled him with regard to the negotiations with Japan.
The saying is ‘keep your enemies close’, this was what all three dictators mentioned above did.
Trump won the elections, but he still has to annihilate Deep State.
Maybe he wants to “Manzhou” her…
Ron Paul asks,
Sorry Ron, but the guy’s been gelded; he’ll not merely stand by, he’ll be an active participant in the 180 and he asked for it as he prances around bully-and-exhibition-queen fashion spouting off like an adolescent.
I wonder what the dolt is tweeting now.
Anyone else having trouble reviewing and editing posts?
Dear Doc. Giraldi,
It seems that Trump is trying, that at least is a small good. The next thing he is needing to do is to dismiss Walrus Bolton, perhaps decapitation would be a richly deserved fate?
If you were to be offered the job, would you take it? Most of readers here who are sane would love to see you have a stronger influence, but I am supposing it is never to be.
Trump may be POTUS but he is just one man but he is continually beating on the door and moving the Overton window. Who was the last President – as President – who made these statements about getting out of these various ‘wars’ we are in. Generals and congress critters are now having to produce proof, arguments and RESULTS on why we should stay. I have seen very little of that before Trump. He certainly has a growing population behind this direction.
Obviously not much has moved in this direction, but I feel confident he will continue to batter this door and eventually it will fall. The sooner the better.
My advise! Do not bet on it. Trump will finish his term, and he will win another one.
“Sorry Ron, but the guy’s been gelded; he’ll not merely stand by, he’ll be an active participant in the 180 and he asked for it as he prances around bully-and-exhibition-queen fashion spouting off like an adolescent.
I wonder what the dolt is tweeting now.”
LOL! I couldn’t have said it any better myself.
Regarding my use of the hit Eagles song “Hotel California” lyrics, as metaphor for ZUS war policy in Syria, Brother Chris noted & wrote, “PS BTW: awesome, Chuck for getting honorable mention in Phil’s column via your Hotel California comment!…,” and Brother Jacques Sheete also encouraged, said, “Go, Chuck!”
First off, I thank Phil Giraldi for using the noun “wit” to describe me, instead of the alternative “nitwit,” which doubtless several U.R. commenters would have preferred.
One talent where Donald Trump is either equal to, or > 1930’s FDR on-the-campaign-stump, is his being expert at the Zio art of “baiting” voters with vows to avoid war, & then executing a “switch.”
There is nothing that exhausts serious American voters confidence more than ambitious politicians’ campaign ‘bait & switch” tactics.
Tonight, it appears President Trump shall address the “Homeland” from Oval Office.
Doubtless, he’ll try to reestablish communication with his adoring voter base, silence Democrats, and in the name of a decades-long (Soros?) engineered & foreseeable “National Security Emergency,” determine to build his border wall at all taxpayer cost, including permanency of a ltd. government “shut down.”
What American TV viewers shall not learn about is the president’s virulent pro-Greater Israel foreign policy, and Trump’s silent construction of an impenetrable WALL, consisting of freak war building block-personages, namely, Steve Mnuchin, John Bolton, and Mike Pompeo as a united cornerstone.
(Note: Absent in our Zio Corporate Media’s vast conspiracy spin-machine is a voice which demands, “Tear down the F.P. wall!”
Regrettably, above, ‘Merkins can not tear down that peace-prohibitive wall.
Thanks Phil Giraldi, Chris, and Jacques. Er…, Welcome to Hotel California Discomfort Inns, D.C./Tel Aviv!
Trump is under Zionist control and the Zionist bankers who hold the paper on all of his properties and so even if he wanted to, can not and will not go against the Zionist control of the U.S. government.
Yes
America’s feckless allies, Saudi Arabia and Israel, succeed in selling their version of what is going on in the region.]
This is very laughable and only the propagandists make it.
Only the propagandists are making fake news to confuse the ignorant and illiterate people.
Trump is a war monger with different style, like criminal Obama had different style from mass murderers like Clinton family and the Zionist criminals in the different American regimes, especially since 911 staged as false flag operation by USG and Zionist Neocons to implement the plan they had against the Muslims and the region for hegemony and ‘greater Israel’.
All evidence since 9/11 and before that proves that these wars are designed and carried out by the criminal and terrorist USG, its ‘intellectuals’, CIA, FBI and the rest of criminals in the American regime.
The ‘nationalist’ propagandists do not refer to 9/11 as FALSE FLAG OPERATION to protect the handas of the criminal and terrorists in American regimes to fool the public
Now, it is obvious, more than ever, that Donald Trump, a traitor and Jewish Mafia member, is trying the rest of the VICIOUS PLAN for ‘American first’ or racist ‘American exceptionalism’ with the help of US colony Saudi Arabia and one of the main master mind of the geopolitical assault plan, the Zionist Jews.
People are not dumb, and no propagandist can fool them.
Saudi Arabia and its terrorists army is US proxy army which Saudi Arabia follishly is fuding because USG terrorist state WANTS ITS COLONY TO DO THAT. Saudi Arabia cannot exist if does not OBEY THE ODER. The terrorist American regime is using the wealth of the Saudis (muslims) to kill and rob muslims. The dumb MBS must know that after they fund destruction of other states, then it would be their turn, is mbs that stupid? Then let them go down the tube. The west is milking Saudi Arabia for its geopolitical interest, staging false flag operation, to bring its dumb population on board. Is This so difficult to understand? USG has killed millions, millions, millions of people around the world. Every day is a new ‘enemy’, in Asia, Afria, even Europe. They construct enemy with the help of the criminal and fake media.
Now, people of the region know more than ever than NO one can trust US and their propagandists.
People of the region cannot trust the lies coming from the mouth of a Jewish Mafia member. They are not going to be fooled like American ignorant people who have been molded to be one.
The people of the region know that ‘troop out of Syria’ is NOTHING BUT A LIE. Because they see the activities of the criminal American and their mass murderer ‘soldiers’ and ‘advisors’ all around them.
The criminal US and jewish neocons’ plan in Syria did not go according to plan. The mass murderer Obama DID EVERYTHING to implement accordingly, but were not successful due to sacrifices of Syrian people and army, Hizbullah and Iran. Russia a pro Zionist entity entered later in 2015 to fill ‘a void’ for its own interest and jewish mafia interest that Putin, like trump, is a member of.
Now, the jewish mafia stooge at the WH is changing the plan, but has NOT ABANDONED it. Now, the plan is to focus on Iraq as a base to weaken Iran more than ever.
To do that Trump is playing with Iraqi government, is trying to weaken its government to make it MORE dependent on Washington to follow orders with the help of TRAITOR KURDS and Turkey.
All evidence show that Trump has smuggled the terrorist MEK members, where have no influence in Iran, into Iraq to BE USED, ALONG WITH TRAITOR KURDS, for terrorist plot against Iranian people to put pressure on Iranian government.
But Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim said:
“These sanctions, the siege, or what is called the embargo,” imposed by the US is “unilateral, not international,” and Iraq is “not obliged [to follow] them.”
So, the plan is going to be continued by Trump, the war monger, but the propagandists tell you that IT IS THE ‘DEEP STATE’ DOES NOT ALLOW PEACE LOVING IDIOT TO DO ITS WORK.
They are lying to you. Trump is as criminal as the former American regimes.
Thanks for the information. Verrry interesting.
Excellent article as usual.
accepted as bogus, but the fraud is nevertheless enforced across the zio-fiefdom.
Not to split hairs, but the fake news of ‘Russian collusion’ in the election, is and always has been a laughable farce. Just as any threats to Eastern Europe by Putin’s Russia is a preposterous absurdity.
The real reasons for the hostility towards Russia is Russia’s unwillingness to go along with ((the unilateral power’s)) agenda.
https://www.jpost.com/American-Politics/Republican-senators-call-to-recognize-Israeli-rule-over-Golan-Heights-576675
Putin was OK with the globalists until he confronted the Fiend in Syria.
So all their hysterical lies notwithstanding, our media and politicians are all hostile to Russia for Putin’s intransigence in Syria. Not for ‘hacking our democracy’ or arresting Pussy Riot, or menacing Latvia or Poland. These are just more media turds for forced public consumption.
Also glad to see Brother Chuck get his mention!
To be fair, not many men below the Second Person of the Trinity could succeed against the array of forces facing Trump. The best intelligence he could show is to survive, and the most I would hope for is for him to bring the whole mess crashing down on his way out.
“the real question is whether in 2019 Donald J. Trump will have both the vision and the necessary gumption to fulfill his campaign promises to change the face of American foreign policy by withdrawing from useless wars overseas and mending fences with countries that are actually important like Russia.”
I would put it differently and, I daresay, with more precision:
“If pigs had wings, AND if they were slender enough to enable the take-off, AND their flatulence did not create an outsize Coandă effect in flight, AND if and only if they had a strong desire to fly, then they might fly just as likely as Trump might do what Mr. Giraldi hopes he would.”
Hey Desert Fox!
Below fyr, is a curious Daily Beast report on how 2016 candidate, Trump, accepted money from Mr. Open Borders Man, Except For Israel, George Soros.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-took-liberal-icon-george-soross-money
One characteristic of a ZUS president is to capitalize on both the engineered successes and failures of their predecessors.
Hence, tonight, ‘Merkins will hear President Trump speak accurately about how illegal immigration constitutes a present “National Emergency” threat; a western crisis which was promoted & established by cohort billionaire international Jew “Open Borders” engineers, & who Trump might chastise later on, but not by name.
QUESTION: Is Adam Schiff, head, House Intelligence, a dual citizen?
You go Chuck!
Must have been the Hail Marys.
—
btw — re edit problems:
Problems on WP Software Upgrade?
RON UNZ • JANUARY 7, 2019
—
also: Interesting post on SicSemperTyrannis: Cotton & Cruz are in Israel lobbying for recognition of Israeli annexation of Golan Hts
Don’t Cheney & Biden & Kushner have financial interest in gas from Golan?
.
Alas not obvious to me.
If you’re fooling me, I do not know, what I do know is that a lot of assertions is not proof.
Trump, who I voted for , has been a disappointment and I have given up all hope for him, and with his being surrounded by Zionists, it is going to take a grass roots awakening of the American people to the Zionist control of the government and that I think will not happen.
Soros , when 14 years old in Budapest Hungary lived with the Nazi commander who was charged with rounding up jews and Soros went out with the Nazis and pointed out where the jews lived and thus helped betray and send these jews to the death camps, this is true, and anyone can check this out, and not a peep out of the Zionists, they betrayed their own!
Soros and the Zionists are Satanists!
Trump is always for real. Problem is, he is for real for the next 15 minutes or so.
Knowingly, Rurik said: “Putin was OK with the globalists until he confronted the Fiend in Syria.”
Above, I totally agree, Brother Rurik.
Have not done a search/study, but I would wager Russian representatives stood tall & mighty at past globalist assemblies, for example, Davos.
Fyi, I still think Putin and Xi are to some extent acceptable to Globalist control designs, but the ZUS & western European Zionist zealots insist that an Israeli personage must sit at the right-hand of the coming (globalist) Mes$iah.
One rather purposely forgotten thing, Rurik? At Davos, January 2017, populist-President Trump’s business pal, Anthony Scaramucci, delivered a curious address.
“Mooch” assured the Davos assembly that Donald Trump is “the globalists last good chance for success.”
Why? Well…, if Putin’s and the very powerful Xi’s rule happens to weaken to international Jewry’s applied internal & external financial pressure, the poor world must (regrettably) suck-it-up and, in reverse, & sing together the old song lyric, “Jesus will not be just right with me.”
Thanks, Brother Rurik! And no doubt, P.G. reads the comments to his articles, & he may deploy them
Loathed the man from the start and don’t pay any attention to what he says.
Very blackmailable sadly.
Mueller has not even started,contrary to popular opinion.
Not sure what Trump won’t do when his kids and biz are under threat of RICO charges and
confiscation.
Mueller will flip Alexander Slater the conduit for billions of Russian(Jewish)mafia money
laundered thru’ the Trump organization.Cohen already flipped on Slater.
Mueller is involved in parallel construction of what the deep state organs already gave him.
He isn’t looking for a crime,he already knows exactly what they are,he is looking for corroboration.
Trumpy’s foreign policy is more step-in-the-bucket than bait and switch.
Trump proposes some thing in regards to foreign policy and the globalizer Deep State ghouls in the WASP/JEW ruling class of the American Empire throw Trumpy some 97 mph chin music and Trumpy steps in the bucket out of fear of getting beaned in the coconut.
The Israel Firist globalizer goons in the GOP such as John Bolton and Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton do the bidding of the government of Israel and they do the bidding of wealthy Jew billionaires such as Sheldon Adelson. Jared Kushner, the money-grubbing Jewish real estate shyster, is also telling Trump to put the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States.
Trump is doing good work on China, but he is not going far enough. The treasonous rat whores in the WASP/JEW ruling class of the United States sold out the sovereignty and security of the United States by allowing China to use cheap labor to crush American manufacturing. Greedy shyster rats such as Robert Rubin wanted to fully expand financialization and globalization and mass immigration to concentrate wealth and power in the United States.
Greedy dirtbags in academia fully supported the flooding of Chinese students into the United States. This has allowed Chinese intelligence assets and other Chinese elements to infiltrate themselves into areas of operation that should have been disallowed to them.
Trump should immediately put into place a 95 percent prohibitive tariff on all goods or services coming from China. Trump should begin mass deportations of as many Chinese interlopers as possible, and he should ban the entrance of any other Chinese people from entering the United States.
China and the WASP/JEW ruling class of the American Empire are enemies of the American people.
George HW Bush and George W Bush did everything in their power to flood the United States with Chinese interlopers and Chinese manufactured products and goods. China boy George HW Bush is now rotting in Hell for pushing mass immigration and for colluding with the Communist Chinese against the best interests of the American people.
The disgusting, treasonous rats in the WASP/JEW ruling class have sold out the American people for cash and Trumpy is just now getting the American people to think in terms of US national interests when it comes to US foreign policy instead of some vague, nebulous “global economy” or some other abstraction.
In short, that German and Scottish and Irish guy named Patrick Joseph Buchanan has been right about US foreign policy and the WASP/JEW ruling class has been treasonously wrong.
Thanks, renfro.
John Bolton is a treasonous baby boomer globalizer rat who puts the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States. That is treason.
John Bolton was a big backer of the Iraq War debacle.
John Bolton pushes nation-wrecking mass immigration and multicultural mayhem.
President Trump should fire John Bolton immediately.
Tweets from 2014:
The Myth of the Russian Crime Boss, Semion Mogilevich, He’s Israeli
by Larry Johnson
https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2019/01/the-russian-myth-of-semion-mogilevich-hes-israeli-by-larry-johnson.html
This man fought for humanity to reach high ground.
This man wants humanity (the goyim part only) to burn in hell.
Americans are immersed in an existencial war for their values and beliefs. For starters start thinking what to do with poisonous Hollywood.
Trump: Jamal Al-Badawi, Leader In USS Cole Attack, Killed: “Our GREAT MILITARY has delivered justice for the heroes lost and wounded in the cowardly attack on the USS Cole,” Trump tweeted Sunday.
Mr. President, now let us ask our GREAT MILITARY to deliver justice for the heroes lost and wounded in the cowardly attack on the USS Liberty.
Great post on N.S.A. Bolton’s hiring of Richard Goldberg! Below, fyr, is followup information from National Interest.
https://nationalinterest.org/feature/john-bolton-taps-iran-regime-change-advocate-40917
Unless the Islamic Republic of Iran is resisting ZUS demands, & has covert nuclear weapon & delivery systems, I am afraid that the post-WW2 (carved up) Germany landscape will become its terrible fate.
Thanks a lot for delivering such solid Gold(berg) information, renfro.
Hollywood is one cesspit; another is the public library that you, Mr & Mrs Taxpayer support.
I’m acquainted with three major public library systems. Their shelves groan with fiction by authors such as those C Span featured last year in its series on (best selling) fiction writes. Among those interviewed:
David Ignatius
Brad Thor
Brad Meltzer
David Baldacci
Jodi Piccoult
Geraldine Brooks
Rabbi Manis Friedman’s declaration triggered this rant:
Early in Meltzer’s The Book of Lies, his main character asserts:
In, The Increment, David Ignatius praises: “The young Iranian scientist did the right thing: he betrayed his country and sold out to CIA.”
Jodi Piccoult’s “The Storyteller” is so full of holocaust propaganda she might as well be ghost writing for Simon Wiesenthal.
Baldacci is a hack sell-out. His writing — as most of the others — is two steps removed from Stratemeyer Syndicate / Hardy Boys – Nancy Drew. But be sure to mention Nazis in a bad light and Jews/Israel in a favorable light, and you’re golden.
Meltzer is forthright enough to discuss his close relationship with CIA, Secret Service, and other US agencies that most of us do not have access to. What are the chances US government is subsidizing these authors to produce fiction to shape the minds of the American people?
There are non-profit organizations that work with publishing houses to send these books by the truckload to military service members in MENA and elsewhere.
Public libraries spend tens- if not hundreds of thousands of dollars acquiring these books, in print, large print, and CD. Writers in this grouping construct their stories to make them readily adaptable to Hollywood movies.
The networking is extraordinary: C Span, “sponsored as a public service by your cable companies,” provides a platform for these writers to promote their work.
Cable companies are owned by interests that also own newspapers as well as the publishing houses that market these books.
Hollywood is incestuously related to all of the above.
The American people are screwed every which way: their tax dollars are used to fund public libraries that peddle propaganda; they pay for cable services that propagandize them; they pay to see movies that degrade and propagandize them.
While their tormentors collect fat paychecks and laugh at them.
The fever pitch of Trump decent is off the charts.
Trump saying. he was going to pull out the troops from Syria – is a cultural and diplomatic earthquake. The possibility of that happening, has shaken the Jews to the core.
Look at Drudge today – things are going crazy – the Jew media is fighting him on virtually everything that is going on in America. They are attacking him on every pronouncement. It is 24/7 get Trump.
Hmm — just who owns and controls the US MSM – JEWS.
Sorry folks – it is all Jew intimidation – they are saying to Trump “screw with Israel’s security, and we Jews will kill your presidency.”
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
Crazy religious people are not just among jews
Dutch politician vd Staay is under fire here because of his ideas about homosexuality, the Nashville declaration.
Why anyone bothers about such nonsense is beyond my comprehension
Probably the Torah forbids homosexuality in order to get maximum population growth
Ideas resembling what I read here, because the Chinese population grows the USA must welcome migrants
Idiots
“ISTANBUL — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey denounced the White House national security adviser John R. Bolton for comments he made ahead of his arrival in the Turkish capital and refused to meet him on Tuesday, making any agreement between the two NATO partners over a United States withdrawal from Syria increasingly difficult.
Mr. Erdogan said Mr. Bolton had made a “grave mistake” when he said that Turkey must agree to protect Syria’s Kurds in the event of an American withdrawal.
“It is not possible for us to swallow the message Bolton gave from Israel,” Mr. Erdogan said in a speech to political party members in Parliament. Turkey was only opposed to Kurdish militant groups and not ordinary Kurds, he insisted.”
———
Erdogan Cancels Meeting With Bolton, As U.S. Seeks To Reassure Allies On Syria
NPR January 8, 2019
“Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has apparently snubbed U.S. national security adviser John Bolton, canceling a planned meeting to discuss the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria as well as the fate of a U.S.-allied Kurdish militia fighting ISIS in Syria.
Bolton’s meeting with Erdogan was canceled moments before it was to begin, reflecting Turkish anger at Bolton’s insistence that those Kurdish forces be protected after more than 2,000 American troops exit northeastern Syria.”
And then orange clown said: “Oh yeah? Screw with my “presidency” and I’ll investigate the Sandy Hook elementary school “shooting,” 9/11 and the attack on the USS Liberty.”
And then I woke up.
I agree.
Hell, Trump wasn’t even supposed to get this far per ‘the polls’ and the pre-election media onslaught, but here we are.
Strict immigration control is something way too may Americans want, even Hispanics & blacks are figuring it out, (1.3 of Hispanics actually voted for Trump in 2016), They see their wages taking a hit because of the cheap, illegal labor who pay no taxes, but access free stuff like they do.
And who will the ne0-Communists run against him? Airhead Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary? LOL
Trump would slaughter them.
The neo-Communists only chance is to get Trump out before the 2020 election with the fake Mueller thing, and that’s not going to happen. Too many have seen through that scam, and Mueller has nothing or we would have seen it.
Your probably right and nothing will have changed,as Putin said presidents come and go but policy remains the same….
Trump will do whatever the REAL bosses, the FED, those corrupt Wall Street casinos and Israel tells him to do. He’s nothing more than a carny barker, a fool that keeps the gullible marks occupied so they won’t bitch about never-ending war; endless monetary support for Israel and our nation’s infrastructure turning into 3rd world status while the MIC gets a bigger share each year.
Trump went bankrupt four different times, yet he’s still a multi-billionaire? The ones who backed him thru that are now calling in their chits.
Steal a couple hundred from a liquor store and you’ll do ten years. Steal trillions and you’ll get a pass, some money from Congress and the green light to steal again.
The alternative was Hillary.
I’ll take my chances with Trump over the likes of Hillary, Ocasio-Cortez and the other Communists who are waiting in the wings any day.
I’m acquainted with three major public library systems. Their shelves groan with fiction by authors such as those C Span featured last year in its series on (best selling) fiction writes.
S2C – Great comment – Thanks!
I love C-Span’s weekend Book TV. It is the best programing on the tube.
They do all non-fiction except for this last year with the 3 hour long fiction writers. Most of them I turned off.
Art
Mr. Erdogan said Mr. Bolton had made a “grave mistake” when he said that Turkey must agree to protect Syria’s Kurds in the event of an American withdrawal.
Bolton and Pompeo are living in the last century when America was respected.
The aftermath of 9/11 has destroyed our credibility. The world correctly views the US government as being controlled by the Jews.
Clearly, fighting terrorist wars for the Jews, has diminished our moral standing and place in the world. Our military is weakened and dissipated – we are falling behind in new tech – we are losing out in the cyber conflicts. America is getting dangerously behind in a thousand ways.
Bolton and Pompeo are bad guys working for the Jews – and the world knows it. Those two think, that all they have to do is say “Iran” and everyone will fall in place – it is not happening! (The world has no respect for our killing the Iran nuke deal.)
Think Peace — Art
I agree with that.
Let’s not forget the fake Diary of Anne Frank and the ridiculous & easily debunked Destruction of European Jewry</i,. by Zionist Raul Hilberg*, to name just a few of the witchcraft equivalent books on the "holocaust" that plaque our libraries.
* Raul Hilberg quotes no less than 20 times as a source in his standard work about the “Holocaust” ,Filip Mueller, who described how he ate cake in an alleged cyanide-saturated gas chamber. : https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=10426
Fraudulent “historian” Hilberg exposed in court: http://www.ihr.org/books/kulaszka/09hilberg.html
http://www.codoh.com
Your opinion is really nice. So tell me please. Which next country US will be destroying?
Oh, I really would like to share this author´s New Year optimism with respect to the “US withdrawing from useless wars”…, but, as far as I read over there, it seems quite certain the while possibly withdrawing ( in case this is going to happen anytime, or just they decide to remain so as to waste other´s victory…) from what has become useless wars in the Middle East and Central Asia, if not because of the presence of formidable opponents there, the US seems to not loose a minute to engage in others which could result much more usefull, mainly, if we remember Trump´s reproach on “we should had grabbed the oil”, and so, we have that preparations to disrupt countries in the Caribbean Sea, or intends to grabb portions of Africa even if necessary by usual method of kicking the door are next in the eternal list of unending agressions by the US and its “allies”….
After all, “it´s the oil”…..and other resources….
But I even do not discard extending IS/AQ jihad to European soil….now that the European “allies” have resulted so stubborn….
Thus, it is crystal clear to me that what we will have with Trump and the masters who put them in charge in the first place and move the strips behind him, is more of the same elevated to the nth potence….
I wonder what more is needed to have you all in the streets doing the only thing you can do to obligue them to do what you gratutiously affirm Trump is going to do ( whenever that is going to happen…)
The information about what your country has always done, continue doing to date, and is all the way planning to do, is all out there for everybody to find and assess.
That you deny acknowledgment of this can only be for two reasons, willing blindness and deafness, so that your way of life does not change a bit, or willing collaboration with the so called “deep state”/”the borg” through taking part in disinformation operations, being the latter the highly likely case of, former or current, intelligence operatives/journalists/analysts….
May be, you, with your “fake stories”, “fake news”, “fake success”, “fake victories”…..will manage to make the lives of increasingly more people increasingly miserable, but, that all that, sooner or later, will pay unto you, and, consequently, you will end rotten in hell…believe me, that is a fact….
Wally said: ‘Too many have seen through that (“fake Mueller thing”) scam, and Mueller has nothing, or we would have seen it.”
Hey Wally!
Speaking respectfully, “we” see what Zionist’s want us to see, and they have no problem with ‘Merkins’ presumed capability to see through “fake” special prosecutor stuff.
I liken ZUS citizens’ bizarre & engineered political situation to that which Simon & Garfunkel described in peppy song, “A man sees what he wants to see, and disregards the rest.”
The Zio Corporate Media, including the often gripping DrudgeReport, feasts upon what appears to be a (combined) left & right flogging of what appears to be the wounded political carcass of President Trump.
But tonight, when the contentious & divisive border-wall address is completed, Oval Office lights out, and Trump tucks-in, the ruling darkness never sleeps.
Fyi, Wally, earlier and while in-between Scranton school bus runs, I indulged “Head- Start Program, 101; No Dumb Goyim Left Behind,” by reading Andrew Bacevich’s mind expanding & new U.R. article, below, subtitle, “Abizaid of Arabia.”
Try Bacevich? For nothing “is” as to what Zio spinners appear to tell what it is “is.”
Nonetheless, I greatly appreciate all your Continued Education comments & the linked coda tomes, Wally!
This just in!:The Wall Will Not Stop Illegal Immigration !
Even if built according “to plan” [an impossibility, of course, given the nature of governments], the border wall would not prevent illegal immigrants, except maybe in the very short term, until people found various ways around its presence.
A border wall would be just another government scam, a worthless boondoggle that would only benefit the contractors and the politicians, just like every other government program throughout history.
Why? Because so-called government “solutions” cannot work.
All one has to do to reach this conclusion is to look at the world around us with a cold, unbiased eye, and observe the massive failure of other government “solutions” to date such as:
1] the war on drugs.
2] government- run healthcare
3] government- run education
4] government environmental regulation
5] the government war on poverty via welfare programs
6] government racial integration policies
The list of failures is endless , and at the present time- ever expanding into new areas supposedly ‘begging” for government “solutions” that will not work either, because , tah dah! : government “solutions ” cannot ever work, [for reasons I will not get into here], although admittedly, in the very short term they might appear to work. but it never takes long for “the rot to set in” 🙂
Regards, onebornfree
Do I remember correctly that perhaps David Baldacci was the ghost writer of Bill Browder’s fiction-posing-as-fact, Red Notice?
Who’s gonna be our guy in Pakistan, Musharraf? Potential tax dollars at work:
If you see Trump shaking hands with the old general, then get set for what’s coming…
Peace.
Is Trump going to wake up and smell the Jews destroying him?
Will he call out the editors and CEO’s of the media by name?
Hmm — we will see what he is really made of!
Hey Fatima Manoubia!
WOW! What outstanding, let me say, poetic (prophet-like) following paragraph, which addresses the doomed soul of real evildoers: “May be, you, with your “fake stories”, “fake news”, “fake success”, “fake victories”…..will manage to make the lives of increasingly more people increasingly miserable, but, that all that, sooner or later, will pay unto you, and, consequently, you will end rotten in hell…believe me, that is a fact….”
Go, go, (Lady?) Fatima! Fyi, the sick U.S. Zio Corporate Media-directors and ZUS “Long War” practitioners cannot bear the reality of your warning. Thanks very much!
P.S.: During 1960’s, Bob Dylan sang the pulsating “Masters of War” which for me, & decades later, rings to your tune.
and, overall, simply continue with the plan.
Change of demographics, as one element of it, will, probably, accelerate.
Here’s another one for you.
Last year Trump Named Sigal Mandelker, a Former Israeli, as Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.
She devotes all her time now trying to destroy Iran and Hezbollah for Israel.
Israeli Born Deputy Treasury Secretary: Iran Tripled Hezbollah’s Annual Pay to $700 Million
One reason I keep pointing out the Zios now in government is that they can use their positions to create fake reports on Israel’s enemies leading the US into even more actions against our own interest.
I don’t think Americans are paying attention to how dangerous this is. Too much of the talk about Jewish crimes and deceptions is ancient history and no one is going to punish or end Jewish manipulations over ancient history. ((They)) are only going to be stopped by exposing what they are doing TODAY.
John Doe doesn’t give a shit about whatever Jews did 100, 1000 years ago. Joe Doe might give a shit about what the Jews are doing if they knew that they have taken over the US and are sending all US blood and tax payer treasure to wars for Israel TODAY.
RobinG — most pertinent information I came across is that a British writer, William Nicholson, was working on a screenplay for a movie version of Red Notice.
I’ve never heard of the book. From a New York Times review, it appears there’s a great deal of insider financial/ Wall Street information, which is not Baldacci’s strength — James Grippando specializes in that arena. The NYTimes review mentions Browder’s “grating self-regard.” Would a ghost writer allow something like that to remain unedited? (Why did an editor allow it to remain unedited?)
The office of Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence was created by uber Jew Stuart Levey, now legal counsel at HSBC.
When he left the post a few years ago, his former law partner, David Cohen, took his place.
Jews-who-hate-Iran created and have occupied the position at Treasury since they created it, specific ally for the purpose of bankrupting Iran.
You’re right, renfro: people SHOULD know these things and SHOULD be outraged.
Thanks for putting it out there.
—
btw: Richie Goldberg has made a career of hating Iran. He was a student at a Chicago area Solomon Schechter school, whose website carried a front-page banner proclaiming their mission to “instill in students an undying devotion to Israel.”
While still in his 30s, Goldberg became assistant to Illinois governor Bruce Rauner. He leveraged that position to make Illinois the first state to pass legislation divesting state pension funds from Iran-linked corporations.
—
btw again: the Jodi Picoult book mentioned above focuses on the work of one Leo Stein, who occupies a US government office that searches out and prosecutes “Nazi war criminals,” — this novel revolves around a 93 year old “former SS” member that the main character ultimately kills. Jews use US institutions & tax $ to carry out their psychopathology
Excellent additional information SC…thanks.
Thanks! Thanks to jiles too.
I second that.
“Grating self-regard” is the lesser fault with Red Notice …. it’s a tissue of lies. Anyway, ghost writers don’t need their own depth of research, like biographers. They just take their subject’s story and spin it well. His job was puffing up Browder as a hero.
‘Morning Joe’ anchor wants network TV to keep Trump’s Oval Office …
Fox News-3 hours ago
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said Tuesday that television networks –including her own – should refuse to air President Trump’s prime-time Oval …
renfro said: “I don’t think Americans are paying attention to how dangerous this is.”
Hey renfro!
Pitifully, Jews count on millions of curiously alert American people who are trained & predisposed to “pay attention” to that which the TV tells them, and count on all to believe it, and obediently follow Judas Goat-herd authority.
At present, am a lot like you.
Average “John Does” today would let Jews slide if he/she learned that the stilted Holocaust education served as the state of Israel’s launch pad, a reason to be criminal.
Now there’s fascinating excitement about America getting a real 9/11 terror attack investigation, the one then FBI Director Robert Mueller missed. Am saddened to say that the Al Qaeda-perp “whopper” fantasy is more entertaining, and legions of dumb goyim (Bible-thumping) believers would persist to agree with Netanyahu’s incredible assessment, “9/11 was good for Israel.”
So, renfro, the great proposition is, & as you put it: “Joe Doe might give a shit about what the Jews are doing if they knew that they have taken over the US and are sending all US blood and tax payer treasure to wars for Israel TODAY.”
Big problem for me is the Protocols of Zion world takeover-plan, and how Jews will never let a bad (stinky) “taxpayer” finding fester out of control, for example, the facts you wrote, directly above.
As a pessimistic-optimist, here’s how I see things: Contemporary Americans must dismount couches, reconcile to wear “do-rags” with bird feathers, fashion Anti-Zio War Paint instead of belly tattoos, and regain their stolen “Homeland.”
Really hope/pray I’m nuts, renfro, but no Western Wall visit and yarmulke for me. Thank you!
In 2001 a woman intern was found dead in then congressman Joes office with a gash on her head, and not one thing was done about this, who benefits?
I’d say they are getting out of Syria. If for no other reason than they lost and have nothing to do there, which is increasingly obvious despite the media held curtain of lies. I’m convinced Trump genuinely does want to withdraw US troops from some theatres but he is facing tremendous pushback from the bloated MIC and all it’s little minions. Probably learning as he goes the real reasons for some of them, such as the minerals and opium in Afghanistan. I can’t see them letting go of those goodies easily though replacing the troops with contractors is a likely option.
“This is one crazy caper with us as ‘the muscle,’ Israel as ‘the brain’ and KSA is ‘Mr. moneybags.”
Indeed. I like to refer to US/SA/IS as “the Axis of upheaval”, with their (respective) moto: “Force, Fund and Finagle!”
People’s capacity to ignore an uncomfortable reality is unlimited. I once had a shocking example of it when I and my 2 kids were witness to a massive triangle UFO, which moved silently, very low and slowly near a major road in the city I live in. My daughter hid under the dashboard and wouldn’t even look. Even so that is how nearly everyone else from numerous cars reacted and even a bus which stopped and I tried to get a dozen people on-board to look at this thing. My gesticulating and waving to the cars passing to look to their right was absolutely ignored by ten or more cars which passed. They saw me alright but they would NOT turn their heads! I could see some of them staring ahead grimly and obviously refusing under any circumstances to look. They seemed angry at me for trying to make them look even. They all either laughed at me as they passed or gave me a nasty look. This is NOT how people treat others in Perth, Western Australia usually, indeed several would normally have stopped to see if we were OK.
The people on the bus giggled and made fun of me, yet would not no matter how much I implored them simply look out that window and acknowledge a freaking massive aircraft carrier sized black aircraft no more than a couple of hundred meters off the ground. It was dusk but still somewhat light and it had three lights on it also. Eventually ONE guy did stop and look but it was a long way away by then. He could see the odd light configuration and noticed even at that distance it was not making the sound a jet would but that was it. I was astounded not by the UFO so much as by the weird reaction of most people who should have seen it…yet something in them was so powerful it could make them anticipate something before they even saw it and avoid seeing it even physically since to do so would obviously have shattered their world view too much I guess.
That is why the truth of 9/11, Kennedy’s slaying, the Holocaust [TM] and virtually all the wars which is so easy to access, will never become common currency so long as their acknowledgement will have a major impact on people’s paradigms. The media of course do their part in feeding into this cognitive dissonance for their sheeple but in the end it is what the sheeple want as well. They don’t want to be informed they want to be validated and amused.
John Bolton is the biggest piece of shite and no one is going to take Trump seriously as long as that traitor is still part of his cabinet.
More truths that people will not acknowledge, even if they were shown widely to them via their usual information swill bucket. ETs as my example directly demonstrates, MH-17, the USS Liberty. The nuclear ‘Energy’ lie. (Nuclear “Power stations” are really just part of the nuclear weapons process) The medical swindle around most “incurable diseases”. The true history of almost any nation, they’re almost all based on great founding myths which would not stand the light of examination but nobody wants to know except those for whom knowing might bring some benefit. An excuse to reclaim something supposedly lost and which loss itself is more often then not another invented myth. I despair of the human race becoming enlightened or exalting the virtues inherent in mankind. It will only happen on an individual basis, there’s no 100th monkey situation that is another myth anyway.
and, the most important:
Actually, the only important when dealing with average person.
I’ve had plenty related experiences. Nothing such extraordinary; just the usual stuff about power, politics, social issues, even health. Always willful, derogatory, even hostile reaction to simple common sense.
And, TPTBs do know that. That’s why they are where they are.
They know the truth and act upon it. Realists.
And idealists, no matter what type, stick to their delusions. “If we could just inform and educate people” and similar bullshit.
Feels good, though.
Chuck:
Speaking of CODOH, coming soon from ‘Holocaust Handbooks’
Auschwitz: Technique and Operation of the Gas Chambers, An Introduction and Update to Jean-Claude Pressac’s Magnum Opus , By Germar Rudolf
http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?page_id=42
http://www.codoh.com
Oh my oh dear – surprise surprise’ – Senator Marco Rubio pays back Jew sugar daddies with first bill of the 2019 Senate – killing free speech for BDS movement against Israel.
Heavens to Betsy – can you believe it – go figure’ – the darling of American conservatism FOX JEWS defends the bill.
p.s. To her credit, the Jewess Senator Diane Feinstein opposes the bill.
“On Friday, a State Department official said “(w)e have no timeline for our military forces to withdraw from” the country. Delay may turn out to be not at all.
On Sunday, a senior Iraqi parliamentarian said
“(t)he Americans have built a military base in Erbil (in) the Iraqi Kurdistan region to use…against Iraq’s neighboring countries, in particular Iran and Syria.”
Iraqi media said the Pentagon has 14 military bases in the country – along with a reported 18 in Syria. The US is highly unlikely to abandon them, especially ones considered most strategically important.
An earlier report indicated the Pentagon intends establishing a permanent base along the Iraqi border with Syria. Turkey reportedly established one or more military bases in northwestern Aleppo.
On Saturday, a senior Trump regime official said US forces may remain indefinitely at the (illegally established) al-Tanf base in southeastern Syria near the Iraqi and Jordanian borders…”
—————–
There has been a major change in US propaganda. In its earlier versions , US has always downplayed whats it’s interest are, what it is trying to achieve, how it is trying to achieve – whether the case was in Soviet or Iraq or Vietnam or Libya few years ago. Now the neocons declare what they plan how they plan and whats the objectives are . With that differences between former and current, one can see also so called victory before and the absolute defeat now.
I was going to say that you had better make sure of your St Paul before taking the decisive trip on your donkey… But then I see he is there ready to go in the shape of PeterAus. So now you needn’t wait: get yourself crucified after alerting all the media, mainstream and alternative. Pruning the gospels for some semblance of consistency you will, I’m afraid, just have to trust Your Father will look after.
While I’ve never seen such a thing as a UFO, I’ve had similar responses from people when I’ve tried to warn them of potentially dangerous situations while driving on the freeway such as unlatched hoods on their cars to wobbling wheels on their trailers, to unsecured loads that were bouncing around.
Now as to the assertion that history is useless or foolish, I do agree with the idea that for most people a knowledge of history is wasted on them, but there are a significant few, I think, who see the light after understanding that what’s being detailed today is largely the fruit of past efforts. I also am a proponent of exposing past crimes so that people are not surprised when they see how the methods are very similar to those being used at the present and will likely be used in the future. A further benefit is that people will begin to understand what is not effective and that it’s imperative to look for ways to undermine the parasite classes.
Another reason why knowledge of history is important is that it helps immunize people against being lied to by the purveyors of fake news and fake history. Such knowledge really seems to help in assessing the verity, or lack thereof, of those who make excuses for bad behavior or try to downplay the seriousness of unacceptable and irresponsible behavior.
Mere theater, I suspect.
Can there be any doubt that the Senator, Diane Feinstein, merely pretends to oppose the bill?
Most of what the clowns say is meant to be laughed at, not believed, and almost all are clowns. Furthermore history shows that in that respect nothing’s changed over the millennia.
Cheney does.
My take is that it’s the good cop, bad cop routine. It’s just another version of The Shrub’s promises of implementing compassionate conservatism and a humble foreign policy or O-bomb-a’s hope and change
Trump says something that the ever hopeful Trumpettes want to hear, then does exactly as his bosses desire. This allows The Trumpster to appear like the good guy while maintaining hope and simultaneously enabling his supporters to claim that da devil would’t let him do it. The Boltons of the world no doubt enjoy their roles as devils.
And I agree that The Cackling Hyena would have been exponentially worse, but that’s small consolation and no denying that the masses are being played, again.
This would explain Trump’s heartening announcement of U.S. withdrawal from Syria, immediately followed by Pompeo and Bolton hustling and bustling amongst our valued Mid East allies, issuing consolations and moderations. Witness Bolton’s recent twitterings of the U.S. now “coordinating” its withdrawal from Syria with Israel, downstream of Trump’s original immediate withdrawal, then 4-month withdrawal.
Hey Jacques!
Our Zio Media never tells us that John Bolton is a Neoconservative and is establishing presidential foreign policy geared to Israeli requirements and in fact against NATO ally, Turkey.
Israel likes the Kurds due to only an obsession to divide & conquer neighboring Islamic countries. As a ZUS-approved “good” terror state, the Kurds want territory spanning Syria, Iraq, and Iran.
A very shitty & transparent deception, please refer to article, below, Jacques? (Zigh)
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/01/08/585215/Erdogan-rebukes-Boltons-unacceptable-comment-on-Syrian-Kurdish-YPG-forces
Agree with all except the worship of JFK. Kenned was the one that started the UN one world government ball rolling with Public Law 87-297. Truth be known every president, including Washington has been part of the plan to make America the “New Atlantis”, with one possible exception, Andrew Jackson.
http://www.sweetliberty.org/issues/un/do.htm
You be the judge
RVBlake wrote: “Witness Bolton’s recent twitterings of the U.S. now “coordinating” its withdrawal from Syria with Israel, downstream of Trump’s original immediate withdrawal,”
Hey Blake!
Re above; a question.
Why doesn’t our Zio Media report on how Bolton managed to overturn Trump’s 2016 presidential election, and how he easily managed to tweak & assume the role as US Commander in Chief of the armed forces?
Thank you. Please let me know what you think?
The MSM is part of the narrative, the septic tank melange of Pentagon, neocons, liberal interventionists…No way they’re turning on one of their own. They most likely sneer at his past political associations, i. e. Bush/Cheney, but they publicly endorse him as less evil than Trump.
Hey RVBlake,
About my major point, re; the Kurds, their leaders know they have ZUS and Israeli miliary support, and such stuff can end up causing a major war, and US troops who remain in Syria are most regrettably in danger of becoming ritualistic & unnecessary “sacrificial lambs.”
Thanks.
Hell Aviv, I like that ..and I will use it, lol.
Flynn was a NEOCON stooge and rabid anti Iran war hawk.
Good find ‘renfro’, thanks.
Great line.
Yeah at least he can blow the whole thing up as he leaves.