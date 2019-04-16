Trump Dances to Israel’s Tune

So newly reelected Israeli monster-in-chief Benjamin Netanyahu has boasted, with a grin, that America’s President Donald J. Trump followed through on his proposal to declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist group. Bibi was smiling because the timing of the move, one day before the Israeli election, strongly suggests it was done to assist him against what had become a very strong opposition challenge. That Trump likely colluded with Netanyahu to blatantly interfere in the election has apparently bothered no one in Israel or in the tame American media.
The gift from Washington came on top of recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, threatening members of the International Criminal Court if they try to prosecute Israel for war crimes, moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, removing the word “occupation” from the State Department’s assessments of human rights infringements on the West Bank, eliminating relief funding for Palestinian refugees, leaving the U.N. Human Rights Council because it was too critical of Israel, and looking the other way as Israel declared itself a state only for Jews. Washington also ignored the bombing of hospitals, schools and water treatment infrastructure in Gaza while Israeli army snipers were shooting unarmed demonstrators demanding their freedom.
The labeling of the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group is particularly disturbing as it means that the United States military by virtue of the Authorization to Use Military Force (AUMF) now has a mandate to attack the IRGC wherever it appears, including in Syria or even in the waterway the Straits of Hormuz, where the guard has regular patrols in small boats. It is a de facto declaration of war and it comes on top of a number of deliberate provocations directed against Iran starting with the withdrawal from the nuclear agreement Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) one year ago, which led to the unilateral imposition of harsh sanctions directed against the Iranian economy to bring about a popular uprising as well as regularly repeated false claims that Iran is the leading “state sponsor of terrorism.” Next month, the U.S. will begin enforcing a unilaterally declared worldwide sanction on any and all Iranian oil sales.
Netanyahu pledged to annex Israeli settlements on the largely Palestinian West Bank if elected, which is undoubtedly a move cleared in advance with the Trump team of foreign policy sociopaths as it de facto puts an end to any delusional speculation over a possible two-state negotiated solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict. It will also lead to a massive upsurge in violence as the Palestinians object, which is neither a concern for the White House or Netanyahu, as they are assuming that it can be suppressed by overwhelming force directed against an almost completely unarmed civilian population.
And Trump will no doubt expect Bibi to return the favor when he is running for reelection in 2020 by encouraging American Jews who care about Israel to support the Republicans. Trump is focused on his own electability and is absolutely shameless about his betrayal of actual American interests in the Middle East, possibly because he has no inkling of the actual damage that he is doing. His speech last week before the casino multi-billionaire Sheldon Adelson-hosted Jewish Republican Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas was a disgusting pander to a group that includes many key players who have little or no concern for what happens to the United States as long as Israel flourishes. The only good news that came out of the meeting was that Adelson himself appears to be “gravely ill.”
Trump at times appeared to be speaking to what he thought was a group of Israelis, referring to “your prime minister” when mentioning Benjamin Netanyahu and several times describing Israel as “yours,” suggesting that deep down he understands that many American Jews are more loyal to Israel than to the United States. At another point, Trump declared that “The Democrats have even allowed the terrible scourge of anti-Semitism to take root in their party and their country,” apparently part of a White House plan to keep playing that card to turn American Jews and their political donations in a Republican direction before elections in 2020.
Trump also told the Republican Coalition audience how he came to a decision on recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. He described how “he’d been speaking to his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, as well as U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman and his Israel adviser, Jason Greenblatt, over the phone about an unrelated issue when he suddenly brought up the Golan Heights.” Trump shared how “I said, ‘Fellows, do me a favor. Give me a little history, quick. Want to go fast. I got a lot of things I’m working on: China, North Korea. Give me a quickie.’ After the advisers filled him in, Trump said he asked Friedman: ‘David, what do you think about me recognizing Israel and the Golan Heights?’ Friedman, apparently surprised by the suggestion, reacted like a ‘wonderful, beautiful baby,’ Trump said, and asked if he would ‘really … do that.’ ‘Yeah, I think I’m doing it right now. Let’s write something up,’ Trump said he responded, prompting applause and cheers from his audience in Las Vegas. ‘We make fast decisions and we make good decisions.’”
Putting the Trump story about the Golan Heights in some kind of context is not really that difficult. He wanted an answer to please Netanyahu and he went to three Orthodox Jews who support the illegal Israeli settlements and have also individually contributed financially to their growth so he was expecting the response that he got. That he was establishing a precedent by his moves on Jerusalem and the Golan apparently did not occur to him as his administration prides itself on having a foreign policy vision that extends no longer than the beginning of next week, which is why he hired Mike Pompeo, John Bolton and Elliott Abrams. And then there is always the doleful Stephen Miller lurking in the background as well as the three musketeers of Kushner, Greenblatt and Friedman for really serious questions relating to why acceding to the wishes of parasite state Israel should continue to be the apparent number one priority of the government of the United States.
Donald Trump neither poses nor answers the question why he feels compelled to fulfill all of the campaign pledges he made to the Jewish community, which by and large did not vote for him, while failing to carry out the promises made to those who actually did support him. The absurd Jewish Republican Coalition narrative about how Trump gave Israel the Golan Heights should have resulted in a flood of opprobrium in the U.S. media about his profound ignorance and fundamental hypocrisy, but there was largely silence.
The nonsense going on in Las Vegas in front of a lot of fat cats who regard the United States as little more than a cash cow that they control as well as in the White House itself unfortunately has real world consequences. America is being led by the nose by a well-entrenched and powerful group of Israeli loyalists and this will not end well. The U.S. doesn’t even have a Middle Eastern foreign policy anymore – it has a “to do” list handed by Netanyahu to whomever is president. The fact that the current man in charge in Washington is either so ignorant or so deluded as to allow the process to escalate until the U.S. is drawn into yet more catastrophic wars is beyond regrettable. U.S. foreign policy should not depend on the perceptions of Kushner and company. It should be based on real, tangible American interests, not those of Israel. Someone should explain that to the president.
It reminds me of the following agreements concluded during the Bush era:
US Bilateral Exemption Agreements
”The Bush Administration is actively opposed to the International Criminal Court. Its insistence on placing all Americans above international law risks undermining the ICC in its earliest and most fragile years. Currently, the State Department is pushing individual countries to conclude bilateral agreements with the US, exempting all Americans (and even some non-nationals) from accountability for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. These proposed agreements, in the form requested by the US government, are illegal under the Rome Statute and are not required by US law.
– see http://www.iccnow.org/html/aiusimpunity200208.pdf
and
– http://www.iccnow.org/html/ciccart98memo20020823.pdf.
· The European Union has concluded that “Entering into US agreements – as presently drafted would be inconsistent with ICC States Parties’ obligations with regard to the ICC Statute and may be inconsistent with other international agreements.”
To bring the US proposal back within the legal scope of Article 98(2), the EU would require four modifications:
· No impunity: A guarantee that the US would investigate and potentially prosecute the accused in its domestic courts.
· No reciprocity: Nationals of ICC States Parties must be excluded from coverage.
· No universal scope: These agreements can only cover persons officially sent on government business by a State.
· Ratification: The agreement must be approved according to the constitutional procedures of each individual state.
US Bilateral Exemption Agreements
http://www.iccnow.org/documents/FS-WFA-Art98Impunity.pdf
All these anti-Israel articles are designed to tickle the grudges of WNs, but nonetheless fail the basic logical test :
i) If gentiles are so smart, why are Jews, whom gentiles outnumber 40:1 across the combined Western World, able to control everything? The entire premise of White Nationalism fails.
ii) Jews are not distinguished from other whites by blacks. So Jews face all the same risks from blacks that gentiles face. Somehow, this does not compute in WN ‘logic’.
iii) Virtually everything that White Nationalists say about Jews is what blacks say about whites. Given the small number of Jews and no prior history of enslavement, the WN claim is even weaker. Claiming oppression and superiority simultaneously is evidence of Dunning-Kruger.
Thanks,
-Ira Rabinowitz
“The Jerusalem Conspiracy.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syUSQEUpTTQ
“Trump Panders to His Base at the Republican Jewish Coalition.”
Does any election matter? Does who is elected matter at all ? Is it election or selection by TPTB?
The monster has total control of the West and beyond for ages, and it will not end well.
https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/netanyahu-trump-putin-love-story-190408095633979.html
http://againstourbetterjudgment.com/
About the book
Soon after WWII, U.S. statesman Dean Acheson warned that creating Israel on land already inhabited by Palestinians would “imperil” both American and all Western interests in the region. Despite warnings such as this one, President Truman supported establishing a Jewish state on land primarily inhabited by Muslims and Christians.
Few Americans today are aware that U.S. support enabled the creation of modern Israel. Even fewer know that U.S. politicians pushed this policy over the forceful objections of top diplomatic and military experts.
As this work demonstrates, these politicians were bombarded by a massive pro-Israel lobbying effort that ranged from well-funded and very public Zionist organizations to an “elitist secret society” whose members included Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis.
Against Our Better Judgment brings together meticulously sourced evidence to illuminate a reality that differs starkly from the prevailing narrative. It provides a clear view of the history that is key to understanding one of the most critically important political issues of our day.
Interview with Scholar and Journalist, Mark Bruzonsky. Mark Bruzonsky, a Jewish, American Scholar and Journalist, has been a key member behind the scenes of the Israeli Palestinian peace initiative in the 1980s, meeting with Former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and with Palestinian officials. In this exclusive interview with Press TV’s Autograph, Mr. Bruzonsky talks about the challenges and missed opportunities he witnessed first-hand, and how Zionist groups infiltrated American politics, US institutions and organizations. He goes further to explain the specific time and day Obama sold out to the AIPAC lobby, and how President Obama would never dare oppose the stronghold of the Zionist, Israeli Lobby in the US.
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Mark+Bruzonsky
“Trump also told the Republican Coalition audience how he came to a decision on recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.”
He should and probably will recognize USA as the colony of Isreal and the Jews, and get it over with.
That was funny. The Pres’ had a text but there was clearly a subtext, you people are a ‘band apart.’
Great line, unfortunately true.
To understand how such total control is done, one has to look at the role of banking serfdom, led by the FED and the central bankers, and media brainwash, run by Hollywood and mainstream media.
In terms of banking, here is a great explanation, including The City of London that owns UK:
Prof. Werner brilliantly explains how the banking system and financial sector really work.
402,668 views
Batman11:
The workings of the monetary system have been a mystery throughout globalisation, which is why we have had so many financial crises.
The central banks were charged with bringing financial stability, but they didn’t understand it either, so they didn’t stand a chance.
The BIS is just as bad and Richard Werner points out the Basel regulations are based on the assumption that banks are financial intermediaries, but they are not.
This is RT, but this is the most concise explanation available on YouTube.
Professor Werner, DPhil (Oxon) has been Professor of International Banking at the University of Southampton for a decade.
The central banks even know banks are not financial intermediaries.
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/quarterly-bulletin/2014/money-creation-in-the-modern-economy.pdf
The central banks know a bit, but obviously not enough.
Financial stability is a lot easier than it looks when you know what you are doing.
Richard Werner was in Japan in the 1980s when it went from a very stable economy and turned into a debt fuelled monster. He worked out what happened and had all the clues necessary to point him in the right direction.
The three types of bank lending:
1) Into business and industry – gives a good return in GDP and doesn’t lead to inflation
2) To consumers – leads to consumer price inflation
3) Into real estate and financial speculation – leads to asset price inflation and gives a poor return in GDP and shows up in the graph of debt-to-GDP
Bank credit has been used for all the wrong things during globalisation and the bankers have just been inflating asset prices, not creating real wealth as measured by GDP and this has caused nearly all the financial crises.
1929 and 2008 stick out like sore thumbs when you know where to look, but the FED didn’t.
the Toady Two-Step?
Outstanding summation of the situation, Phillip. Well said!
Capitol Hill is still Israeli-occupied territory. The Swamp, sadly, will not be drained. Trump, the Outsider, has caved.
Maybe The Donald sees it this way: one must play ball with the ubiquitous Zions or end up a one-term president.
(So why not be sensible?)
After all, Trump likes being king. He wants to stay on. He understands that he will need lots of help (and Benjamins) from wealthy and connected people (who never leave the corridors of power) to fulfill his dream.
Compromises therefore must be made. Deals cut.
Trump is paving his way to a second term, on a stairway to Sheldon.
Meanwhile (down here) ‘hateful and inflammatory speech’ is being ID’d, ‘moderated’ out of existence, or simply de-platformed.
Inflammatory bombs and missiles however are another matter. They shall be tolerated.
Zio-Washington’s pro-democracy jihad will continue. By any means necessary. Thus Israel’s designated targets in Syria and Iran will be addressed with utmost urgency and extreme prejudice.
It doesn’t matter which Party rules. True bipartisanship has arrived! (in service to a foreign state.)
Meanwhile (down here) in order to counter the ‘hate epidemic’, certain words and ideas now said and written must be reviewed, edited, and processed; then redacted, deleted or expunged.
Stop the hate! (But do drop the bombs.)
Think this way. Don’t say that!
Moral contradictions thrive. Double-standards, too. Yet few comprehend.
The soft capture of diverse, tolerant, multi-cultural America is quietly underway.
Colin Wright is probably correct – Thomm is a troll.
Evidence? Only once is the word “Israel ” used, ie the whole point of the article
“Putting the Trump story about the Golan Heights in some kind of context is not really that difficult. He wanted an answer to please Netanyahu and he went to three Orthodox Jews who support the illegal Israeli settlements and have also individually contributed financially to their growth so he was expecting the response that he got. ”
That is I admit unwieldy management decision making. usually one invites voices in opposition in a dialectic to at least air the matter out prior to making a decision. It’s not unsound, but it is bubble making. The classic “circle jerk” where everyone who agrees is asked if it’s a good idea and any possible counter notions blocked from consideration. We’ve seen the results: Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya . . .
I appreciate the president. But I would be less than helpful if supported his group think process here.
Man Philip, I have never seen you so upset, you usually have more of a veneer of civility hiding your genocidal thoughts. I think all these Jews are getting under your skin.
Wow!
Have you thought about joining the IRGC and go out on patrol in those small boats, you sound so worried about them? Sure your not harboring a little dual loyalty yourself?
I mean no one, gives a rats ass about the IRGC. Even real scoundrels and Suni Jihadist think the IRGC are real scum bags, including Russia.
The IRGC and Hezbollah are quite the dancing partners in Syria. Your so smart. Strategically no one in the region wants them to set up shop in Syria, like no one.
But your obsession with the Jews blinds you to who in power is a Jew. That’s it for you. The Jews power and money.
But you sound pretty base, doing any Holy denials soon?
Are you seriously suggesting that Iran is better for the US and not Israel.
that’s the question – according to National Merit Scholarship there are 10-12x as many high IQ whites coming out of high school every year as jews, so what is happening? seems like the fix is in
what’s the premise, that whites deserve their own countries just as black and brown and Asian do?
In other news, the Sun rises in the East.
But maybe, just maybe, people are starting to get really angry. Ocasio-Cortez is an idiot, but even she is starting to blaspheme:
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/ocasio-cortez-cutting-u-s-military-economic-aid-to-israel-is-on-the-table-1.7129864
Ocasio-Cortez: Cutting U.S. Military, Economic Aid to Israel Is ‘On the Table’
It is a tentative statement, and too little too late, but it is better than nothing.
Drip, drip. The rock will erode. Perhaps not fast enough…
And Israel dances to America`s tune
US ‘most warlike nation in history’: Ex-US President Jimmy Carter
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/04/15/593525/Former-US-President-Jimmy-Carter-Trump-China
Absolutely, but this has been the case since decades, over 100 years, and before, these were just Jewish bankers who used the US to establish Israel. The FED wasn’t the first attempt of them, rather the successful take over in 1871 and 1913.
This is reminiscent Supreme Soviet. What a corrupt circus of clowns.
wiki:
American’s Christcuckolded Foreign Policy Trifecta:
(((1.))) Every American Christcuck is a Crypto-Jew dual “citizen” with a primary loyalty to Israel.
• “But our Citizenship is in Jewheaven.” -Phil. 3:20 (Jewheaven is Jerusalem, Rev. 21:2)
• “So now you Goyim are no longer strangers and foreigners; you are Citizens along with all of Jewgod’s holy Jewpeople.” -Ephesians 2:19
(((2.))) Every American Christcuck has sold out his own blood and soil for a “hundredfold” BRIBE from a Jewish Rabbi.
• “And every one that hath forsaken houses, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my name’s sake, shall receive an hundredfold.” -Matthew 19:29
(((3.))) Every American Christcuck believes the Jew Testament is correct that Gentiles owe shekels to the Jews.
• “For if the Gentiles have shared in the Jews’ spiritual blessings, they owe it to the Jews to share with them their material blessings.” Romans 15:27
Wonder what happened to Trump’s “fast and good decision” to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria after his telephone chat with Erdogan.
I’ll check back tomorrow and see if there are more than 5 comments. Phil deserves hundreds.
‘Zion Don,’ AKA Trump, has been a complete sell-out traitor to desperate Americans who are tired of seeing their kids come home in body bags, fighting wars to protect Apartheid Israel and can literally see their nation’s infrastructure falling down around their ears, due to lack of maintenance, since the WH and Congress spend so much time and money on taking care of Israel.
It was never about MAGA, but keeping Israel supplied with all the money and weapons they need to not only dominate the ME, but to steal more land for Eretz Israel.
That’s b/c America is an Israeli colony, not a sovereign state, ruled and ruined by Zionist Jews, who have stolen nearly all our wealth and now, for the final kill, the next Wall Street crash will make the one of 1929 seem like a picnic.
And yes, Zion Don, is part of this raping of America, so take off your blinders and realize the only way out of this Zionist Hell is a repeat of 1776.
It looks like this excellent article has got under your rather thin skin. The logic test, you dredge up from who knows where, is risible.
Now I would suggest Thomm (or is it Ira), that you sit down and think about how you can put together a pertinent reply to the points raised by Mr Giraldi. I would hazard a guess though, that you won’t be up to the job. But go on surprise us.
) If gentiles are so smart, why are Jews, whom gentiles outnumber 40:1 across the combined Western World, able to control everything? The entire premise of White Nationalism fails.
LOL.
Actually smart Northern European men enabled the very Internet you are using to spread kosher propaganda.
1. Gottfried Leibniz/German – binary number system.
2. George Boole/English – Boolean logic.
3. Konrad Kuze/German – electronic computer.
4. Donald Davies/Welsh – packet switching.
5. Clifford Cocks/English – public key encryption years before Rivest , Shamir, and Adleman.
6. Edsger Dijkstra/Dutch – Dijkstra’s algorithm and programming.
7. Tim Berners-Lee/English – HTML and http.
8. Håkon Wium Lie/Norwegian – Cascading Style Sheets (CSS).
9. Linus Torvalds/Finn – Linux on which many web servers run.
Klaus Knopper/German – Knoppix Linux variant.
10. Frank Codd/English – relational database model.
11. Michael Widenius/Swede – MySQL on which many web applications run.
12. Kristen Nygaard & Ole-Johan Dahl/Norwegians – object-oriented programming and Simula programming language.
13. Guido van Rossum/Dutch – Python programming language.
14. Lennart Augustsson/Swede – Haskell programming language.
15. Bjarne Stroustrup/Dane – C++ programming language.
17 Geoffrey Hinton/English – artificial intelligence.
18. Jürgen Dethloff and Helmut Göttrup/Germans – chip card used in mobile phones plus credit and debit cards.
19. Karlheinz Brandenburg/German – MP3 format.
In contrast ‘your’ people are just supreme opportunists.
1. Mark Cuban who sold Yahoo a worthless website called Broadcast for nearly US $6 billion.
2. Larry Ellison who ‘borrowed’ ideas from Codd above.
3. ‘Google Guys’ who ‘stole’ their revenue model from Overture Inc plus got ideas from likes of Hinton above.
4. Sugarmountain and the Winklekloss twins he duped.
As for Philip Giraldi, he is just echoing Jewish writers John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt who authored – The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy.
When you think about it, we actually have the right position via-a-vis Yisrael–which is on our knees before the Chosen Ones.
Cheers!
Your post says it all. It’s not hard to imagine what America’s founding fathers would be doing today if they were still alive.
The zionist claws must be torn from America’s throat before it’s too late.
Forget Trump, have you seen how the Dumbo’kratz pander to Israel? Pelosi basically laid prostate to the Zionist Entitiy saying that even if America crumbled into ruin its last act would be to fight for the Jew-ish state and the others, including Booker ‘T’, said pretty much the same thing.
“The soft capture of diverse, tolerant, multi-cultural America is quietly underway.”
Far “underway” and nearly complete. The 2020 election will be a genuine Tweedledee–Tweedledum arrangement, nothing other than dreary, vulgar media circus for purposes of distraction from the velvet-finished chains are about to be coupled.
While Trump refuses to answer the question, Roger Stone apparently had no such qualms.
At the start of this video,
Steven Ben-Nun host of Israeli News Live presents (starting @ 0:18) a photo of himself with political hack and Trump confidant Roger Stone with the following caption above it:
Now I know why our friend, Sam Shama, was so high on Trump at the start of the 2016 campaign.
Suggested reading : Alison Weir’s ” Against our better judgment :The hidden history of How the US was used to create Israel. “
“All these anti-Israel articles are designed to …” expose your bloodthirsty, terrorist cult, Ira.
They have nothing to do with “white nationalism,” except in your deranged little mind–a mind that was carefully taught to hate by your parents, teachers and rabbis.
Another great line and again, unfortunately true.
Of course these young women are dingbats but even dingbats are not wrong all the time.
The US doesn’t need Israel or Iran. The US should simply act in the best interests of US citizens, that’s it. It can have friends and should be just as friendly with Iran as it is with Israel but no more and no less.
That said, it’s likely that Iran would prove to be the more reliable partner, not doing such things as 9/11 alone would make that so.
Compromises? No, Mark. According to Roger Stone (see my comment #28), Donald Trump is a Hard-Core Zionist.
People need to let that sink in. This president is a died-in-the-wool Zionist. No one is twisting his arm to do what he’s doing. He is doing it freely, as it is coming from the heart.
This is the one and only slogan he truly adheres to: “Make Zion Great Again!”
False dichotomy. Phil is simply suggesting that the stranglehold The Lobby has on the US has to come to an end.
Why any American would take issue with this position is beyond me.
Normally I’d use this space to praise this article, which deserves to be praised, but as a life long Republican I’ll just say in 2020 the Republican Party will not have my vote or my money.
To refute any potential claims that I am merely engaging in hyperbole, allow me to present Exhibit A in my defence. Just look at this mug and tell me I’m wrong:
PG again speaks the truth to power.
No “either” about it; he’s both and worse.
If you’re so smart, then what makes you think it has much to do with smarts? Violence may trump intelligence in the likely event you haven’t figured that out.
It’s the Benjamins baby.
Agree button already used.
Shhhh…we’re supposed to beleeev! that they do.
For which I offer sheer respect & gratitude, Germanicus wrote: “…. absolutely, but this has been the case since decades, over 100 years, and before, these were just Jewish bankers who used the US to establish Israel. The FED wasn’t the first attempt of them, rather the successful take over in 1871 and 1913.”
Brotherly Scranton, Pa, greetings, Germanicus!
Fyi, several years ago, a real American Congressman, Dr. Ron Paul, embarked upon a nationwide campaign to audit the Federal Reserve. Grossly disempowered, Representative Paul’s gallant effort died upon my Knesset Congress’s operating table. 😞
Have reasonable doubt that you ever heard about the unique resistance to my “Homeland’s” ZOG, and the work of Brother Nathanael Kapner, an Idaho-based American (former Jew) and Russian Orthodox priest?
(Caution: Brother Nathanael’s physical appearance, including wardrobe, is indeed different, and upon first viewing his presentations, some people get turned off by what appears to be his quirkiness. Nonetheless, it’s rewarding to quickly go beyond “first impressions”)
So Germanicus, linked below, Brother Nathanael Kapner provides “Mark of the Beast” video clips, including the ex-Fed Dark Lord, Alan Greenspan, who proclaimed Federal Reserve undertakings as entirely independent from US ‘guvmint control, and PreZident t-Rump’s creepy Secretary of TreaZury Mnuchin,who talked like Lucifer, and brandished about his unholy ability to apply economic sanctions upon any nation who resists my “Homeland’s” neo-Moneychangers.😈 No doubt, Brother Nathanael exacted pounds of flesh from the omnipresent Vampire Squid!
Thanks so much for your uniquely educational participation here at Unz Review, my Brother Germanicus.
Oh, c’mon…we here at UR have been told that debt is good, and were told to “study” Krugman as proof.
You some kinda rabble rouser er sumpin? (Wink).
Ya wanna good laugh?
Krugman: Debt is good
Iran has oil. Israel has the hatred of nearly everyone in the world.
So, yes, Iran is better for the US than Israel.
Yes.
Hey geokat!
Was surprised how the consistently wise & plain spoken, Mark Green, seemed a tad unaware as to how you most perfectly profiled my “Homeland’s” Jew-selected, PreZident t-Rump, voila:
“This president is a died-in-the-wool Zionist. No one is twisting his arm to do what he’s doing. He is doing it freely, as it is coming from the heart.”
No doubt, am ultra-confident Mark The Great Green shall appreciate & let “sink in” your generous S.O.P. gift, 🤗 and never again consort with (terrorist) kabuki-theater which pretends t-Rump ain’t a “died-in-wool Zionist.”
Thanks, Bro geo! Thanks Bro Mark G.! Thanks Philip Giraldi! And a special Holy Tuesday “thanks” to all my U.R.-warrior commenters, Brothers & uh, some Sisters!
Allow me, as a dumb goy, to second that, Bro Chuck!
Please do not try to teach dishonest person about honesty. Dishonest person know about honesty. He only did figure out that being dishonest is more rewarding than being honest.
Where do you think the term “Chosen” originated, anyway? It’s in every Jew Testament, from your grandmother’s coffee table to the altar at the Jew-worshiping church you attend.
(((1.))) Christcucks believe Jews are “the Chosens Ones.”
• Romans 9:4 “The people of Israel, Chosen.”
(((2.))) Christcucks believe Jews are worthy of worship because the Chosenites have a monopoly on salvation.
• John 4:22 “We worship what we do know, for salvation is from the Jews.”
• Catechism of the Catholic Church: “To the Jews ‘belong…the worship…’”
(((3.))) Christcucks are always on their goddam knees before the Chosenites’ Jewgod.
• Isaiah 45:23: “Before me every knee will bow.”
• Romans 14:11: “Before me every knee will bow.”
• Philippians 2:10: “Before me every knee will bow.”
Christcucks need to source whatever salvation they imagine they need from their own Nation and get off their knees to the Chosenites.
Posing a question without giving it a thought first will backfire. The same question could be asked of Whites in the Western world: if they are so smart, why are >99% of them totally controlled by <1%? It is that <1% that is the dog wagged by the Zio-tail.
We had been inflicted with “Russogate” ad nauseam for the better part of two years and nothing, absolutely nothing, came of it. But no mention of the Zio-gate where the dog and its tail reciprocally meddle in each others’ election(s) overwhelmingly in favor of Zio-tail interests. The silence of this issue in the MSM is deafening.
Notre Dame fire is only another Jewish attention grabbing chicanery. Quite innocent. No harm done.
Stone does not burn.
Look on the bright side, Trump’s overt pandering to Israel has disgusted the Europeans so much that Macron is at the lowest point in his popularity as Rothschild’s puppet, and there is rising support for the AfD in Germany. The NYT reported that 40% of Germans now think it’s right to blame Jews for Israel’s policy in the Mideast, German youth couldn’t care less about the holocaust, and Merkel is pivoting to Russia.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/15/opinion/germany-nazis.html
It is now (America + Israel) vs. (the rest of the world led by Russia, China, Iran, Syria, with increasing pivot from Germany and India)
Even the rest of the Five Eyes a.k.a. America’s lap dogs are casting a wary eye towards this unholy alliance, and avoid outright support for Israel. Netanyahu has let his new found power, i.e. America’s muscles, gone to his head. He’s digging a grave for himself, turning Israel more and more into a pariah state with each passing day.
I’m guessing chess is not Trump’s strong suit, nor any of the Israel Firsters (incl. Pence & Pompeo) hanging around him. They’re all letting their new found power go to their collective heads. Things are going to backfire on them sooner or later.
“Trump panders to his base at the Republican Jewish Coalition.”
The trouble is, the Republican Jewish Coalition was never his base. These people were the biggest Trump haters until he got elected. Now they’re just holding their noses to buy power through him.
Meanwhile, the real Trump’s base could care less about Israel, and are frankly disgusted with his foreign policy and complete failure on immigration.
What’s worse, having a country called Israel for these abominable greedy lying parasites to live in, or having them all scattered all over the west creating more trouble in every country? Oh wait we have both.
Never mind.
Jesus was a Galilean, not a Jew.
The man in charge in Washington is Gina Haspel. If she gave a rat’s ass, she would just nuke the WTC again and blame Netanyahu. The Pentagon would finally get to fight a war they won’t lose for 20 years straight, Israel’s a one-nuke laydown and Israelis are big whiny pussies.
Jew-worshiping Christcucks has been sacrificing their White Race for the Jewish Capital city a long while.
I will not cease from mental fight,
Nor shall my sword sleep in my hand,
Till we have built Jerusalem
In England’s green and pleasant land.
LOL! It’s soooo embarrassing that you worship a Jew, that you have to try to weasel out of what is plainly written in the Jew Testament.
• “He [Jewsus] taught regularly in their Synagogues and was praised by everyone.” Luke 4:15
• “Rabbi, you are the Son of God; you are the king of Israel.” John 1:49
King of just Galilee? Nope! Jesus was a Jew, Rabbi, and popular in the Synagogues with the Jews. Do you still want to double down on Jewsus not being a Jew? Ok then, Jewsus cannot be a source of salvation.
Dodge this:
• “Salvation is from THE JEWS.” John 4:22
• “He said to Abraham, ‘Through your offspring all peoples on earth will be blessed.’” Acts 3:25
• “The Jew first.” Romans 1:16
• “For it is we [Christcucks] who are the Circumcision.” Philippians 3:3
Israel and the zionist controlled deep state did 911 and every thinking American knows that the zionists and Israel did it ,and Trump knows it, and this judas goat traitor is helping cover up 911 for his zionist controllers!
Trump is a disgrace to the American people!
Who wants to be a Real™ Kike? Jew-worshiping Christcucks are as pathetic as Elizabeth Warren attempting to identify as an Injun.
It is Konrad Zuse, and the name of this computer was the Z3, built in 1941. The original was unfortunately destroyed in the 1944 Berlin bombing, but there is a replica in the exhibition. The Z3 was the first programmable computer in modern times.
IBM stole the Zuse patents with US occupation.
https://www.liveleak.com/e/eb6fb84c2aae
– If Jews were really so smart they would have conjured up a better, more believable story than their impossibly fake & stupid ‘6,000,000 & gas chambers’.
– The “40:1” claim is pure BS. The alleged number of Jews is complete nonsense. There are many, many more then they let on.
– Most Jews are not ‘religious’ so they do not say they are Jews in questions about religion. They consider themselves Jews nonetheless. They want you to think they are so few & helpless victims when in fact they create massive resentment towards themselves by their owns actions.
– Ethnicity option on next census could show 400,000 Jews in UK: https://jewishnews.timesofisrael.com/exclusive-ethnicity-option-on-next-census-could-show-400000-jews-in-uk/
– The US Census is prohibited from counting ‘Jews’ and all US federal, state and local governments are similarly disallowed from ‘noticing’ Jewish formation and over representation.
– The Talmud states multiple times that it is forbidden to directly count the Jewish people.
https://www.jpost.com/Jewish-World/Jewish-Features/Ask-the-Rabbi-May-Israel-conduct-a-census
Agree, and congress would more properly called the lower house of the knesset and tel aviv the actual capital of the zio/US!
Certainly , clever Northern Europeans .
From a south european : congratulations , and thank you for your achievements northern europeans , we wish you well .
But , said that , I have to say that lately I am beguining to be fed up with northern european arrogance , constantly saying how superior they are . constantly lecturing , constantly ignoring and devaluating the achivements of southern europeans , italian , spanish , portuguese , french …..and of eastern europeans greeks , russians …. Southern and Eastern europeans historically created for Europe philosophy , law , science , art , Christianity , magnificent geographic discoveries etc… etc…
If northern europeans do not control their arrogance and they do not show more interest and respect for south and eastern europeans , they will end up losing the interest and respect we southern europeans still have for you . As you have lost the respect of large parts of mankind like islamics , russians , chinese , indians , latinamericans ……
“Are you seriously suggesting that Iran is better for the US and not Israel.”
Here’s a suggestion:
Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Jordon, Qatar, Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Libya, UAE, etc. work out their issues among themselves. There are sovereign entities and should be allowed, if not forced , by way of the US not easily picking sides on every issue, to deal with each other as partners or members in their regional community.
We can provide Israel support for her defense without hand holding her every desire.
You do not need to think. Follow Hungary. They have a finger on clock of times!
I got to admit, I don’t trust Bro Kappner. He always reminds me of Herschel “Krusty” Krustofsky of the Simpsons. He has something crazy in his eyes.
That is true,if control and take over is proof superiority no contest jews are that superior race.
Likewise they were inferior when 4 Germans control 4000 of them.
Who burned Notre Dame ?
Trump is a weak and easily controlled puppet, and his puppet masters are Bibi and Javanka.
http://aristocratsofthesoul.com/why-trumps-maga-agenda-is-failing-a-review-of-kushner-inc/
Wouldn’t be surprised if the story about Friedman was fabricated by Friedman himself, allowing Trump to further ingratiate himself with zionazis while satisfying his ego addiction.
I doubt Trump knows more about the Golan than what he’s told by his handlers. If the first thing that came to his mind upon speaking with Sisi was the Bangles’ “Walk Like an Egyptian,” I wouldn’t expect anything more.
In my opinion Kushner is mossad !
Reasonably, Germanicus shared with me: “I got to admit, I don’t trust Bro Kappner. He always reminds me of Herschel “Krusty” Krustofsky of the Simpsons. He has something crazy in his eyes.”
Hey Germanicus!
Yes, Brother Nathanael is bereft of Frank Sinatra’s baby blues.
Nonetheless, & regarding your having found “craziness” in Brother Nathanael Kapner’s eyes,* I have a question.
Beneath his big dark eyeglass frames, did you happen to note the evil in the eyes of
t-Rump’s Treasury Secretary, Stephen Mnuchin?
* Uh, I trust not as flagrant as Rasputin’s renowned eyes?
Thanks a lot, my Brother Germanicus!
Post scriptum: Am a fan of the Simpson’s but I have a preference for the politics expressed in “Family Guy.”
any time these idiots show up with their israeli flags, woke people should show up with mexican flags, russian flags, etc.
True, they’re all over the place.
They infest all halls of power in the formerly Western Christian world. A pox on them.
OMG that’s terrible, what will i do now?
no H1B, gardeners and terror attacks for me?
That is nit the argument . Argument is the realization of the perversion of the system, If it were not allowed to get perverted , western system would have survived longer both within and outside.
Instances of perversion is thousands in number and instances of these Jewish perversiosn have been ignored by charmed, or corrupted or stupid or self promoting Western leaders from Balfour Churchill to Wilson Roosevelt Truman Johnson to Bush 2, and Trump at federal level and within the municipality levels or council (UK) , or in state levels by many more . They should be charged with treasons for endangering American security safety and interests .
Another crony nepotistic practices that pervert the systems are in academia where one Jew promotes another Jew over another better alternative . This is the way they have taken control of academia and media ,think tank,and supply line of advisors to various governmental and neon-givernmanretal bodies . Then the connected nodes with “expertise” across different disciplines are actually Jewish nodes with mono discipline of Zionism .
The Jews always have masked their centrality by invoking the tenet of values or of US interests .
What Trump is counting on is that the fundamentalist Christian bloc in the United States, led by the likes of John Hagee and other traitorous fundamentalist fools, will support his efforts to use US military resources to support the Zionist cause.
For these evangelicals their kingdom is not of this world and they are all looking forward to the rapture that can finally occur once Israel has the rest of the world by the balls.
But will enough Americans wise up enough to stand up to our Zionist occupied government and actually demand that American interests be primary?
Can they see the actions of a Donald Trump as the actions of a bought and paid for whore and be appalled by this?
DO NOT BET ON IT.
Heck, even Wally supports this traitorous fool.
Jews turned the Holy Land into Sodom and Gomorrah.
In my case, any “anti-Israel article” and my reaction to it is designed to protest the Zionist entity’s demonic/satanic mistreatment of the ultimate-victim Palestinians. There is no better interlocutor for the Palestinians than Phil Giraldi. Palestine Is Still THE Issue!
I’ll be honest, as an American loner-wolf with nothing to lose, and one unwilling to sell his only true possession, a divine soul – both Israel and the Zionist Jews have become my sworn enemies.
Don`t be so arrogant , respect , you confirm my entry , don`t insult , don`t create ennemies .
Don’t change the subject. We’re concentrating here on the Jewish/Israeli Fifth Column in the WH.
Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Jordon, Qatar, Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Libya, UAE, etc. work out their issues among themselves.
Shoulda, woulda, coulda – not going to happen – never – as long as US Zionists are part of the equation.
You need to get realistic and give the US Jews NO quarter – NOTHING.
They need maximum condemnation for the evil role they are playing in the middle east.
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
The revolution and the Zionism are like the left and the right arm of one entity whose objective is the fulfilment of the messianic promise: the Messiah’s comeback to Jerusalem and the destruction and enslavement of the gentiles. The Zionism is in charge of gathering the dispersed community, of fighting assimilation and digging a trench between them and the gentiles; using antisemitism as a tool to achieve its goal. The revolution is the weapon to destroy the strutures of the nation-states to be able to enslave their population.
The arm of the revolution was the first one to work and started in the underground and thus no one can say whether it is the father or the son of the Illumnati from Weishaupt. The Zionism’s arm became active when the entity took notice that the assimilation processus in the West could jeopardize their objective.
Since the first world war, the USA public services have been infiltrated by the agents of the revolution coming from Russia. Thus the President Roosevelt worked with Stalin to trigger the war to expand the revolution to the all world, to insure its sustainability. With material and financial support from the USA, Stalin was to take over all Europe, the British isles included and Roosevelt was supposed to crush the Japan Empire which was not compatible with the revolution.
The plan was the following : Trigger a war in Europe involving the major nations which were supposed to exhaust them selves to facilitate Stalin’s intervention, to impose peace and turn those nations into the soviet system. To initiate the war, Hitler and Germany with all its woes resulting from the Versailles treaty was the easiest candidate to push to war. Roosevelt was put in charge to freeze all negotiations between Germany and all others european countries and after Munich, he ordered Beck, Chamberlain and Daladier to cut all relationships with Berlin. Then Stalin went to proposed Hitler some help to solve the Dantzig corridor issue by making another partition of Poland, and Hitler fell into the trap
As said before to Roosevelt, England declared war to Germany and France followed, but both closed their eyes about the USSR having taken half of Poland, the Baltic states and parts of Finland and Romania. In this plan, Poland was used as fuse, Germany was trapped and France and England went to war without understanding that behind Germany,the real ennemy was hidding : the revolution with the USSR on one side and Roosevelt on the other side.
Actually, the plan did not worked as forecast. France and Britain were supposed to be able to carry a war of attrition against Germany and their early collapse came as a bad surprise. Furthermore, Hitler having understood as soon as december 1940 that he had been trapped and watching Stalin’s war preparations, realized that if he was not anticipating the coming russian’s invasion, Germany would be crushed in few weeks. Stalin underestimated Hitler’s daring and he lost the first leg between June 1941 and July 1942, and with it around 5 millions men. The overall picture was changed, Roosevelt would have to send to Europe some soldiers to allow Stalin to eliminate Hitler. Stalin could no more fulfil the objective of the revolution. He woud have to share with Roosevelt Europe and this was the beginning of the end of the Communism.
The cold war period was a time when the way to drive the world revolution had to be revisited. Those who had triggered the world revolution had choosen in 1917 the Bolcheviks with the Communism. The experience and the failure of Staline with its brute force and the exposure that Stalin, in the same way as Constantin took control over the Christianism, could take the control of the revolution, led them to understand that a world revolution on the type of a Menchevik socialism could yield better results.
The Bolchevik method relied on gathering the masses and turn them in a sort of a steamroller to crush everything in front. The Menchevik method uses poisons to divide people, corrupt them, pervert them, sheer them, blackmail them, generate confusion and destroy their roots. That is the method used today
Today the quarrel between Trump and the Democrats is a quarrel between the Zionism and the Revolution. Those in favor of the revolution are thinking that the cart must not be put before the horse and that the nation-states have to be destroyed and their population enslaved to allow the comeback of the Messiah to Jerusalem. For them the Zionism’s rôle is to weld the jewish community together, to fight assimilation and segregate the Jews from the gentiles. The Zionism have to be the Doctrine’s guardian, it is not to the Zionists to submit or destroy the gentiles. As such, those in favor of the revolution are probably against starting a major war in the Middle-East when the task in the Far-East has not yet found any solution.
America’s biggest mistake ever was to recognise ‘israel’ in the first place. Should cut their losses and let it sink.
My congressman Walter Jones died last month and we haven’t had a special election yet to replace him. Jones is a big lose, one of the few honest men in politics and always voted against aid to Israel.
So I have no one to call except my Israel bought carpet bagger senator.
I suggest we all call Cortez and other pols and ask why we give Israel 4 billion for arms every year when it sells 9 billion a year of its own arms to other countries.
Great question, lavosier asked: “But will enough Americans wise up enough to stand up to our Zionist occupied government and actually demand that American interests be primary?”
Hey Brother lavosier!
Above, no way!
Decades of Frankfort School socialization and Zionist Jew engineered division of my “Homeland” lends to serving the 😈, & such befouled circumstance prevents but for a scattered and subsequent controllable uprising.
Nonetheless, take heart! Those principled & brave Americans who do choose to “stand up” & fight, will present serious problems for ZOG.
As always, “Thanks,” lavosier!
Selah, transgender Rest Room- accommodation advocate, Bruce Springsteen’s, “Come on up to the Rising!”
The Jews. But somehow Macron will trace this to Iran (with the “help” of CIA), et voila! Our pretext to go to war with Iran.
LOL. Add to that scammers, rapists, murderers…
William Weld has just announced that he will challenge Trump for the 2020 nomination, stating that Trump is too unstable to be POTUS. I view this as a good development. But if, like most republicans, Weld is nothing but a tool of the Zionists, then what difference does it make? I still hope, though, that Ron Paul gives it another run. Apparently one must be a septuagenarian to run for POTUS these days.
Are you seriously suggesting that Iran is better for the US and not Israel.
Yes, of course.
If I were a world leader bent on controlling the ME and the world I would ally with the strongest partners…in the ME that would be Iran, for its most valuable crude oil….Egypt for its large military and location…. and Turkey also for its million man army……and in Europe, Russia that has 900 more nukes than the US.
Most other states are useless. Israel has nothing but a air force, Saudi ‘s oil is on the decline and their military is incompetent against any other armed state.
The US-Isr alliance is stupid and its stupid because its not about US dominance but about Israel dominance.
If the US wasn’t run by neo Jews for Israel we would logically ally with Russia, coordinate our interest and keep all the ME trouble makers ,namely Saudi and Israel in their own play pens and not let either of them pursue their goals of being ME hegemons.
Kushner is not mossad, he is Lucifer Reincarnate. Just look at the face:
Enough said.
One always hears that IBM provided the punch-card system used to run the “holocaust”, sometimes jews will even kvetch that the “holocaust” would never have been possible without those punch cards, and therefore we have proof that without US industrialists Hitler never would have been possible.
Now, thanks to your post, once again we learn that the narrative was entirely upside down. Without Germany, IBM would have been just another Burroughs or Sperry.
All those patents stolen after the war are far more important than any jews want to admit. We can see how important this control is with the latest EU copyright laws.
In Major Jordan’s Diaries he goes into all the Nuclear technology that was being sent to Stalin and jewish henchmen. What I found surprising was the massive amounts of patents on Nuclear Technology that Jordan shipped. Many other jews like the Rosenbergs or Pollard have continued this fine jewish tradition of stealing and then selling US nuclear patents and technology, and I assume other technologies as well.
only a minority of Americans know that, but most foreigners certainly do.
Your final sentence is correct.
while failing to carry out the promises made to those who actually did support him
But he did fulfill his promises…….to Adelson for his 100 million PAC donation for Trumps campaign.
Have you ever studied Shia Islam. You must be nuts to think you have anything morally in common with you. They would have a Fatwa against you for jay walking. They are totally into submission, we are just a bunch of cowboys over here not wanting to be told what to do.
I do not know about you but I would last five minutes in the country hijab or no hijab.
Israel way more normal place to live. Just ask the people who left Iran under duress, or the hostages that were released. Seriously are you daft.
Kushner resembles Damien Thorn in “Omen III: The Final Conflict.”
This president is a died-in-the-wool Zionist.
No he isn’t. What he is is ’empty”, he’s an empty man as in… adjective 1. containing nothing; not filled or occupied.
He’s not anything, doesnt have any beliefs.
Donald is a empty void, a bottomless pit of nothing…..and all he does is try to fill himself up with the applause of simpletons and praise from people who know he’s a moron who can be controlled by their catering to his ego.
The Donald hasn’t done anything, he doesnt ‘work’..he leaves the work of the president to others.
He never stopped campaigning, the crowds rallying for him are like water to a man dying of thirst. He is addicted to it.
He spends his time twittering, and revenging like a fucking high school hood.
He’s nothing. Except a loud mouth disaster for the country.
Well, its the same , ie lucifer or mossad, same deal!
Hell, all of congress knows that Israel and the zionist controlled deep state did it along with Bush jr. and Cheney and Rumsfeld and company.
You don’t suppose an endless supply of stolen money MAY just have something to do with Jewish “success”?
Without control of the FED and central banks, who supply endless amounts of completely untraceable money to the ethnic mafia known as the Jew, these creatures would blow away like tumbleweeds.
It has NOTHING to do with superior intellect, as anyone who is forced to work with these *^%!#*&* quickly discovers.
I agree. Will do so this afternoon.
Not too sure what you are rambling on about, but suggest you spend a few days in Gaza to see Israel as many others see it. But don’t go too near the wall.
Only one mug in that picture.
was Irish.
Succinctly put.
Was hoping Trump’s enormous ego would override anyone doing his thinking for him, but said ego turned out to be a Macy’s hot air balloon, easily controlled.
He doesn’t deserve to win in 2020 and makes no difference if he does.
And the beat goes on!
Trump says Israelis should be immune from International Criminal Court prosecution
https://www.jta.org/quick-reads/trump-says-israelis-should-be-immune-from-international-criminal-court-prosecution
Ignoring for the moment that Israel is not an “ally” in the legal definition of the term (or in any other definition or interpretation), I guess the “rule of law” is an extinct concept now. We have returned to “Might is Right“!
Because sociopaths always win. If I’m willing to burn my neighbor’s house to the ground in order to increase my property value by $25, then I have the advantage.
Also, they know the secret handshake, and we’re not invited. You ever notice how, as soon as one ant figures out where the food is, next thing you know you have a thousand ants? And all of them are named Goldberg? Another advantage.
Also, wypipo love sports, family, recreation, many things. Jews love money. L*O*V*E money. So while Ryan is involved with intramural football, Milton is selling the answers to tomorrow’s quiz under the bleachers.
Problem is, sooner or later all their Jewish machinations are revealed, e.g. Jew Dr. Salomon Melgen and his billion-dollar Medicare fraud. That’s why they’ve been kicked out of 109 countries — eventually the hammer drops.
Better a dingbat than a whore or a bitch.
Honest Government Ad | Julian Assange (and America’s Bitches)
If Netanyahu’s right hand was not visible, I’d think he was giving the Orange Man (so happy and satisfied) a friendly and well-earned rub…
Peace.
Why have the Jews been so scorned and hated? This article is one of the number of millions of reasons. You’d think we were a vassal state…
The Z3 was an amazing machine for its time, it was the first and only computer that was capable of floating point operations.
That is a rabbit hole, much still be to researched, because it is connected with the “UFO” war the US have been waging covertly since 1945. It funnily coincides with the still present UN enemy state clause, the National Security Act of 1947, and US black projects. I mean, the B2 bomber is a modern version of the Horten planes.
Basically, you should look a bit for a German project called Die Glocke, the Bell.
Once you did, the NASA theater could be seen in a totally different light.
Excellent video! Thanks!
‘Ignoring for the moment that Israel is not an “ally” in the legal definition of the term (or in any other definition or interpretation), I guess the “rule of law” is an extinct concept now. We have returned to “Might is Right“!’
Israel is our ‘ally’ in the same sense that if you have a tapeworm, it’s your ally.
The tapeworm feeds on you, and it would die without you. In return, it gives nothing.
Wow. On point.
Exactly right!
AOC wants to cut military aid to Israel:
https://www.breitbart.com/middle-east/2019/04/16/ocasio-cortez-cutting-military-aid-to-israel-is-certainly-on-the-table/
This chick ain’t all bad.
concise & dispassionate analysis.
thx
eeeeww
Yeah, Juice Media does some really biting humor. +Check out this tweet from Tulsi.
The ‘professionalism’ of the video is what makes it deadly powerful.
for a kind of Background on how USA became Bitches of America, Matt Taibbi posted the Introduction to his new book, Hate, Inc. Most of the Introduction concerns Chomsky – Herman’s Manufacturing Consent:
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/introduction-the-fairway
for sure not to near the wall, I have been there.
You may be sitting next to one right now and not know it. Mater of fact you might be a hidden Jew, imagine that?
Who cares anymore???
Let the two loons blow the world up. I could care less.
Good riddance to the Human species!
I agree from my work experience. What the Hebraic tribe are good at is nepotism: they take control of previously successful corporations and wreck them down by covertly selecting and appointing their incompetent tribesmen to management positions.
Once the company has sunk thanks to their incompetence, it is time to break it down and sell it in pieces for the profit of the new financial shareholders, who also happen to belong to the tribe.
No wonder the US industrial base has completely disappeared.
Philip Giraldi should NOT hesitate to expose Trump, a jewish mafia member, mossad agent, and a traitor who does anything, selling out Americans including himself and America to ‘win’.
In every country including US, traitors and fifth columnists are executed. There should not be any exception now.
Giraldi should not focus only on rhetoric of ‘hot war’, but should talk about the devastating COLD WAR that is already going on waged by Trump, a traitor and a Jewish mafia member, ECONOMIC SANCTIONS, runs through US treasury Department, where is DESIGNED and forced BY THE CRIMINAL JEWISH MAFIA fifth column, holders of dual citizenship where some of them were born in Israel.
Israel has bought criminal American ‘politicians’ support, including the traitor ‘president’ with few $$$ to pass law in 26 states that NO ONE HAS A RIGHT TO BOYCOTT Israel, BDS, for its crimes against humanity Palestinians and other nations, because it is ‘antisemitic’ a hoax, because these criminals are not even Semites, they are Khazari.
Yet these scums DARE to force countries to accept the zionist ‘world order’, threatening them with ILLEGAL ECONOMIC SANCTIONS if not surrendered, and dumb Americans are silent. The message of surrendering yourself goes out by a stupid and impotent ‘Israel secretary’ pompeo who is a laughing stock among many countries including Egypt. He should do something about his impotency because Egypt just announced that is not going to be part of ‘Arab NATO’. Pompeo should ask his family and Trump’s family to form ‘zionist NATO’ not to be laugh at, and then go on diet to make his belly small and his brain normal.
This is called the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Trump, his family and the zionist jewish mafia ‘advisors’ are among the money laundering and terrorist financing circle.
Mueller is a coward and like Trump, a servant of criminal Jewish Mafia thus a traitor. He ignored all the evidence of Israel influence on US election HOAX and foreign policy in order to protect terrorists in both US and Israel because this is USG police state policy.
Kushner is a mossad agent.
All critical papers and essays of FATF have been purged by the criminal zionist google surveillance network.
Anyone who has any link related to exposure of the FATF as a Jewish zionist mafia pressure machine for regime change, please post it here. FATF like ICC is ziohist jewish tools for regime change to put a zionist behind licker in place. That balls must be chopped off to bring peace to the earth. They must be destroyed along with their servants including Trump family.
International Criminal Lawyer: ICC Is Controlled by the US and EU
An International Criminal Lawyer has underscored that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has fallen under the influence of those who fund it mainly the EU, and US and private corporations who donate to it and who are very willing to use the court when it suits their interests.
What anyone can do when the world, economic sanction, ICC, financial institutions, propaganda outlet, are under criminal Jewish mafia terrorists and its members including Trump CONTROL unless people destroy the criminal network and individual involved. ALL OPTIONS MUST BE AVAILABLE TO people who are determined to save humanity from these pimps.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/international-criminal-lawyer-icc-controlled-us-eu/5674573
The “Donald Trump” is a pathetic negotiator. Remember he negotiated to receive $57 million tax dollars from Adelson, and in return for Adelson’s generosity, Trump negotiated that U.S. tax payers reciprocate and give Adelson $3,800 million dollars. This is Trump and his “art of the deal.” This president is America’s greatest loser!
I pride myself on my ‘Jewdar’ but they are a chameleon race and one has to always be on the look out for them. You can’t be too careful/vigilant.
Yeah, who knows, maybe somewhere in the past there was a hymie in my family tree. I’ll cut that branch right off. (Grin)
I am seeing conflicting reports about the cause of the fire:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/notre-dame-cathedral-paris-fire-1.5098604
Of course, the likes of Pamella Geller and her zionist cohorts were quick to blame the muslims:
As if we believe Geller and her ilk anymore – shades of dancing Israelis on 9/11!
If the investigators do determine that arson was the cause, most of us will immediately suspect yet another Jewish false flag to set up the muslims as patsies yet again. Do you know who painted swastikas on Jewish monuments 130+ times in the last couple of years?
https://www.timesofisrael.com/jewish-suspects-arrested-over-swastika-graffiti-on-synagogues/
“There’s an old saying in Tennessee — I know it’s in Texas, probably in Tennessee — that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again.”
― George W. Bush
Lets just say it straight All kind of races all kind states did try to conquer the all world.
When the majority of people will reach the intelligence level to recognize that conquering the world is just an insane idea.?
Thanks! I agree.
I mean no one, gives a rats ass about the IRGC. Even real scoundrels and Suni Jihadist think the IRGC are real scum bags, including Russia…
My doctor prescribed one IRGC pill, it cleansed my long standing ME infestation overnight.
As Zionists seem to influence all cultures for their twisted dream – would destroying Israel solve the problem? Granted the Zionists mossad everywhere, but wouldn’t it free those under the yoke of these oppressors
“American Christianity: We exist to serve the Jews.”
It might be interesting to put this to the test. Making the distinction between serve and support.
I don’t think that it would bear out. Not even rhetorically because one might very well contend Israel is not service to Jews but to God and that said support is bringing them the gospel.
“Shoulda, woulda, coulda – not going to happen – never – as long as US Zionists are part of the equation.”
I don’t you kept my response in sync to the comment.
On an ethical note, it may be politically incorrect, but I take people as they come and prefer to be cautious about their intentions.
———–
I say that considering that the greatest threat to the US is our current immigration policy and the damage to who we are as a nation by easy immigration and the low level war by hispanics.
Just ask the people (jews) who left Iran under duress
That is a lie – Jews are treated well in Iran.
Jews need to stop their mean guilt machine. We are starting to hate it.
Hate the sin – not the sinner.
Do No Harm — Art
Sep 18, 2018 Mapping Segregation
7amleh’s research “Mapping Segregation – Google Maps and the Human Rights of Palestinians”
Nov 28, 2018 Documenting Israel To Be A Fascist Nation
Before irreparable damage is done by way of financial contributions, public manifestations in Begin’s behalf, and the creation in Palestine of the impression that a large segment of America supports Fascist elements in Israel, the American public must be informed as to the record and objectives of Mr. Begin and his movement.
http://rinf.com/alt-news/editorials/documenting-israel-to-be-a-fascist-nation/
Fox News Anchors Shut Down Conspiracy Theories About Notre Dame Fire
[subtitle: “Their master’s voice” ]
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fox-news-anchors-shut-down-220703216.html
Sorry – darn, I did it again! I have to remember there are women-folk around. My apologies, ladies!!!
Peace.
Freshman Democrat Ocasio-Cortez says cutting aid to Israel ‘on the table’
https://www.timesofisrael.com/freshman-democrat-ocasio-cortez-says-cutting-aid-to-israel-on-the-table/
Asked on Yahoo News’ Skullduggery Podcast whether US policy toward Israel should change following the Israeli premier’s election eve promise to annex West Bank settlements, the New York lawmaker said that should be contemplated and compared Netanyahu to US President Donald Trump, suggesting that they both shared the same autocratic tendencies.
“I think so,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I think these are part of conversations we are having in our caucus, but I think what we are really seeing is an ascent of authoritarianism across the world. I think that Netanyahu is a Trump-like figure.”
She said cutting military or economic aid to Israel was “certainly on the table.”
Ocasio-Cortez said there were “many ways” to respond to Netanyahu’s pledge and protect Palestinian rights, including through supporting a bill that would force the US secretary of state to certify that US taxpayer funds were not being used on the Israeli detention of Palestinian children in the West Bank.
The legislation, which was first introduced in November 2017, is called the Promoting Human Rights by Ending Israeli Military Detention of Palestinian Children Act.
The Jewish Democratic Council of America criticized her for floating the idea of reducing aid to Israel, telling her to speak with Jewish Democratic House members with a leadership position.
“We are pleased Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recognizes she is NOT a leader on Israel in Congress. We recommend she engage with Dem leaders Eliot Engel, Nita Lowey, & Ted Deutch before contemplating the future of US military aid to Israel,” the group said. “US-Israel ties must supersede politics.”
The ICC has the wrong chief prosecutor, this woman isn’t up to it. I think she was another diversity appointment.
Fatou Bensouda
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fatou_Bensouda
https://images05.military.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019-04/international_criminal_court_chief_prosecutor_fatou_bensouda_c_would_continue_to_pursue_her_duties_without_fear_or_favour_despite_the_ban_her_office_said.jpeg.jpg?itok=-IwRxLk4
Now you know why Jews suppress ‘Islamophobia’ in the West.
In order for Jews to grab more land from Muslims, the West must accept more of them.
It’s like Urban Jewish elites denounce ‘racism’ so that they can push their blacks to OTHER communities.
In order for Zionist Jews to practice anti-Muslim policies, the West must be pro-Muslim.
In order for Urban Jews to practice anti-black gentrification policies, the white suburbs must be pro-black.
Anyway, white people who support Jewish caravans into West Bank have no moral right to oppose Jewish-engineered Third World caravans into the West.
https://theintercept.com/2018/12/16/israel-messianic-jews-ethinic-cleansing-palestinians-pence/
This is ridiculous slander!
(Or is it libel?!)
Whatever it is, this defaming of tapeworms, by comparing them to … you know who, is preposterous.
Tapeworms are actually symbiotic with humans.
At the very least, tapeworms do NOT hate humans, and are NOT dedicated to wiping out and/or enslaving humanity.
So please, get your comparisons to microbiology in line with facts, not some jazzy narrative which always puts… you know who in an inappropriately positive perspective (probably written by… you know who, or … somebody infected by… you know who.)
I’d have used… say… Toxoplasma gondii, or something equally creepy. for example, according to this website, (http://www.parasitesinhumans.org/toxoplasma-gondii.html ) this parasite “…is known to change the host’s behaviour. Studies show the capability for the parasite to make rats fearless.”
Huh? Huh? Does that sound like anybody… you know of?
A classic from Michael Scheuer is in order:
Peace.
Whatever happened to Michael Scheuer? It’s as if he’s fallen off the face of the earth?
Anyone know his whereabouts?
Incidentally…
‘Former President Jimmy Carter encourages the House of Representatives to reject S.1, the anti-BDS bill: “Under our Constitution, people and legal entities have the right to express political views without fear of consequences.” ‘
Constitution, Schemonstitution. Ever notice how little press Carter gets — since he came out of the closet concerning Israel?
Funny, that.
Thanks for the Michael Scheuer clip. Truth and facts to power but he’s been quiet for a long time.
Poka dot == “New” Zionist Troll.
There are a lot of old school CIA researchers and policymakers that. No longer are present I mean they’d probably been pushed out or sent down someplace into into the pit so that they can be silenced on the issue of what’s going on in the Middle East and other interventions and then that’s really too bad we’ve entered a new era.
As for my supposed to Unrealism well you know what I was realistic about Iraq Afghanistan and the unrealistic proponents of those events they prevailed. The only reason to see things for the way they are is so that you can adjust them to the way they ought to be or should be or what we desire them to be.
But I think it is unrealistic to think that one can dismantle beliefs about Holocaust or Judaism or dismantle Israel and think that that somehow is going to change US policy actually it just feeds the Beast about anti-Semitism and all of the rest of it.
Can my view the issue is not since you or is real it’s our policy makers who we left that’s where the real battle is how do we get them to refocus their attentions on what’s best for the u.s.. it makes perfect sense to me why Israel advocates for Israel the way that it does it mean if the US policy makers are going to fall in line then why would it change me there’s no reason for them to change. If any changes going to occur it must start with us with us policy makers with changing the perspective of the US citizenry not trying to dismantle Israel the Holocaust for Jews that’s not really the issue if in fact one is going to be realistic.
I also appreciated the CIA clip it was great to actually great to hear his views again. Felt like pulling back the scrolls on ancient history.
America has fallen under the yoke of Zion and the sad thing is that America has absolutely no way out of it. The more America serves Israel, the stronger Israel gets and the more invigorated and emboldened its fifth column in the US becomes, which in turn gives them more power to tighten their grip on American government and discourse.
This is truly an unprecedented feat.
The key to freeing America from zionist control is to abolish the zionist central bank aka the FED which is unconstitutional and creates money out of thin air and creates debt with every dollar aka federal reserve note created and lays this debt on the American people.
Abolish the FED and return to the government creating our debt free currency as it was done prior to December 23, 1913!
Also – official announcement:
Peace.
said:
“Heck, even Wally supports this traitorous fool.”
Not necessarily. On some issues, yes, on other issues, no.
The alternative was Hillary.
I’m under your skin, good.
Cheers.