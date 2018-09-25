The Path to World War III

The minimal U.S. press coverage accorded to last Monday’s shooting down of a Russian intelligence plane off the coast of Syria is, of course, a reflection both of lack of interest and of Israel’s involvement in the incident. If one had read the New York Times or the Washington Post on the morning after the shoot-down or watched the morning network news it would have been easy to miss the story altogether. The corporate media’s desire to sustain established foreign policy narratives while also protecting Israel at all costs is as much a feature of American television news as are the once every five minutes commercials from big pharma urging the public to take medications for diseases that no one has ever heard of.
Israel is, of course, claiming innocence, that it was the Syrians who shot down the Russian aircraft while the Israeli jets were legitimately targeting a Syrian army facility “from which weapons-manufacturing systems were supposed to be transferred to Iran and Hezbollah.” Seeking to undo some of the damage caused, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly telephoned Russian President Vladimir Putin to express his condolences. He also sent his air force chief to Russia on Thursday to provide a detailed report on what had occurred from the Israeli perspective.
But that story, however it will be spun, is inevitably only part of the tale. The narrative of what occurred is by now well established. The Russian aircraft was returning to base after a mission over the Mediterranean off the Syrian coast monitoring the activities of a French warship and at least one British RAF plane. As a large and relatively slow propeller driven aircraft on a routine intelligence gathering mission, the Ilyushin 20 had no reason to conceal its presence. It was apparently preparing to land at its airbase at Khmeimim in Syria when the incident took place. It may or may not have had its transponder on, which would signal to the Syrian air defenses that it was a “friendly.”
Syrian air defenses were on high alert because Israel had attacked targets near Damascus on the previous day. On that occasion a Boeing 747 on the ground that Israel claimed was transporting weapons was the target. One should note in passing that Israeli claims about what it is targeting in Syria are never independently verifiable.
The Israelis for their part were using four F-16 fighter bombers to stage a surprise night attack on several sites near Latakia, close to the airbase being used by the Russians. They came in from the Mediterranean Sea and clearly were using the Russian plane to mask their approach as the Ilyushin 20 would have presented a much larger radar profile for the air defenses. The radar systems on the F-16s would also have clearly seen the Russian plane.
The Israelis might have been expecting that the Syrians would not fire at all at the incoming planes knowing that one of them at least was being flown by their Russian allies. If that was the expectation, it proved wrong and it was indeed a Syrian S-200 ground to air missile directed by its guidance system to the larger target that brought down the plane and killed its fourteen crew members. The Israelis completed their bombing run and flew back home. There were also reports that the French frigate offshore fired several missiles during the exchange, but they have not been confirmed while the British plane was also reportedly circling out of range though within the general area.
There was also a back story. The Israelis and Russian military had established a hotline, similar to the one that is used with the U.S. command in Syria, precisely intended to avoid incidents like the Ilyushin shoot-down that might escalate into a more major conflict. Israel reportedly used the line but only one minute before the incident took place, leaving no time for the Russian plane to take evasive action.
The Russian Ministry of Defense was irate. It saw the exploitation of the intelligence plane by the Israelis as a deliberate high-risk initiative. It warned “We consider these provocative actions by Israel as hostile. Fifteen Russian military service members have died because of the irresponsible actions of the Israeli military. This is absolutely contrary to the spirit of the Russian-Israeli partnership. We reserve the right for an adequate response.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin was more conciliatory, saying the incident was a “chain of tragic circumstances.” He contrasted it with the Turkish shoot-down of a Russian warplane in 2015, which was planned and deliberate, noting that Israel had not actually attacked the Ilyushin. Though the Putin comments clearly recognize that his country’s relationship with Israel is delicate to say the least, that does not mean that he will do nothing.
Many Israelis are emigres from Russia and there are close ties between the two countries, but their views on Syria diverge considerably. As much as Putin might like to strike back at Israel in a hard, substantive way, he will likely only upgrade and strengthen the air defenses around Russian troop concentrations and warn that another “surprise” attack will be resisted. Unfortunately, he knows that he is substantially outgunned locally by the U.S., France, Britain and Israel, not to mention Turkey, and a violent response that would escalate the conflict is not in his interest. He has similarly, in cooperation with his Syrian allies, delayed a major attempt to retake terrorist controlled Idlib province, as he works out a formula with Ankara to prevent heavy handed Turkish intervention.
But there is another dimension to the story that the international media has largely chosen to ignore. And that is that Israel is now carrying out almost daily air attacks on Syria, over 200 in the past 18 months, a country with which it is not at war and which has not attacked it or threatened it in any way. It justifies the attacks by claiming that they are directed against Iran or Hezbollah, not at Syria itself. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that any peace settlement in Syria include the complete removal of Iranians, a demand that has also been repeated by the United States, which is also calling for the end to the Bashar al-Assad government and its replacement by something more “democratic.”
Aggressive war directed at a non-threatening country is the ultimate war crime as defined by the Nuremberg Tribunals that followed after the Second World War, yet the United States and its poodles Britain and France have not so much as squeaked when Israel kills civilians and soldiers in its surprise attacks against targets that it alone frequently claims to be linked to the Iranians. Washington would not be in much of a position to cast the first stone anyway, as it is in Syria illegally, bombs targets regularly, to include two major cruise missile strikes, and, on at least one occasion, set a trap that reportedly succeeded in killing a large number of Russian mercenaries fighting on the Syrian government side.
And then there is the other dimension of Israeli interference with its neighbors, the secret wars in which it supports the terrorist groups operating in Syria as well as in Iran. The Netanyahu government has armed the terrorists operating in Syria and even treated them in Israeli hospitals when they get wounded. On one occasion when ISIS accidentally fired into Israeli-held territory on the Golan Heights it subsequently apologized. So, if you ask who is supporting terrorism the answer first and foremost should be Israel, but Israel pays no price for doing so because of the protection afforded by Washington, which, by the way, is also protecting terrorists.
There is, of course, an alternative explanation for the Israeli action. Netanyahu might have considered it all a win-win either way, with the Russian plane masking and enabling the Israeli attack without consequence for Israel or, perversely, producing an incident inviting retaliation from Moscow, which would likely lead to a shooting war with the United States after it inevitably steps in to support Israel’s government. In either case, the chaos in Syria that Israel desires would continue and even worsen but there would also be the potential danger of a possible expansion of the war as a consequence, making it regional or even broader.
It’s the same old story. Israel does risky things like attacking its neighbors because it knows it will pay no price due to Washington’s support. The downing of the Russian plane through Israeli contrivance created a situation that could easily have escalated into a war involving Moscow and Washington. What Israel is really thinking when it seeks to create anarchy all around its borders is anyone’s guess, but it is, to be sure, in no one’s interest to allow the process to continue. It is past time for Donald Trump to fulfill his campaign promise to pull the plug on American engagement in Syria and terminate the seemingly endless cycle of wars in the Middle East.
If Russia shot down Israeli aircraft or bombed the airbase from which they took off, or even obliterated Israel, America would do nothing but bitch and complain. The American military does not want a war with Russia, because they know they cannot win a conventional war with Russia. I would go so far as to say that even if Russia sank American warships including an aircraft carrier America would not go to war.
America does not go to war with countries that have nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to the continental United States. That is why she would bend over backwards to prevent a war with countries like Russia, China or North Korea, and the reason these countries need not fear America. The prevention of nuclear war is the underlying premise of American foreign policy. It has been since the nuclear age began. America would only use its nuclear weapons if the American mainland is hit with nuclear weapons.
America would accept the loss of hundreds or even thousands of its servicemen rather than have the continental USA turned into a wasteland.
Syria and Israel are still “officially” at war. No peace treaty has ever been signed between them after the 1973 war.
“It is past time for Donald Trump to fulfill his campaign promise to pull the plug on American engagement in Syria and terminate the seemingly endless cycle of wars in the Middle East.”
Syria refused “land for peace” initiative in 1967 where it would get back Golan in return for peace. They never established diplomatic relations and are technically in the state of war.
“The downing of the Russian plane through Israeli contrivance created a situation that could easily have escalated into a war involving Moscow and Washington”
I don’t doubt Israeli contrivance but I expect there is possibly a wider contrivance involving Netanyahu’s poodle Macron:
Thought provoking material from Joaquin Flores at Ft Russ News. Was it actually the French?
Which raises a couple of questions. One is whether the deal is still open. Another is why a secular régime in Syria, like that of Assad, would not recognise Israel now in return for something substantial which might be money rather than territory.
‘Syria refused “land for peace” initiative in 1967 where it would get back Golan in return for peace…’
I’d love to see this happen, but let’s be real. If we pulled out of Israel’s terror wars, Mossad would stage a false flag to bring us right back in less than 12 months later. There’s only one way to stop fighting wars for Israel and that’s to end Israel. We’ve got to strike at the roots, not the branches.
Putin stated expressly that a nuclear war will be the end of mankind.
Moshe Dayan, in an interview with an Israeli paper, stated that 95% of border incidents with Syria were deliberately provoked by Israel
The Auvergne frigate is an anti-submarine ship equipped with surface-to-air missiles for self-defence Aster 15, with a range of max 30 km. Unless the French have modified it in the mean time, which is unlikely since it was launched too recently for that in my opinion, in 2015, to turn it in an air-defence ship equipped with the more advanced Aster 30 missiles, with a range of 100-120 km, I doubt they were within striking distance of the IL-20 when it was hit. On the other hand, it is possible that they have participated in the Israeli attack against Syria, given that they’re equipped with cruise missiles and that ships of the same class have participated in previous attacks against Syria.
Anyway, I don’t think it is wise of Russia to play down French involvement for the sake of Russian-French relationship. France under Macron is a shit country but the French are too vain to admit that they have elected a complete moron as president. There is no comparison with Erdogan’s Turkey. Erdogan has way more substance than the Rotschild puppet Macron.
Bolton and Pompeo have really excelled themselves over this. Been almost a blackout on reporting over this, at least after initial reporting of the incident. A major world leader slapping down Israel is not something the media wish people to see, might get the wrong idea.
‘Several days ago’ precedes 19 September? Where’s the link to the comment? I’d be curious to read…
My understanding is the Auvergne class frigate has Aster 30 capability from launch, depending on the configuration … retrofit would only be necessary in case it had not been initially equipped -
Erdogan is a paranoid criminal who has back-stabbed every player he’s ever done business with … not to mention his intelligence chief, Hakan Fidan, is an alumnus of the Turkish branch of al-Qaida. Head and shoulders above Macron? I suppose that’s possible…
I’m inclined to agree with your assessment of US unwillingness to fight a nuclear power, but….I also can’t forget that the US ruling elites are pathological. Psychotic with hubris, greed & egoism. The “exceptional”, the “indispensable” nation….& worse, the wagging dog to the Israeli tail.
It’s the comments more than the news that keep me coming, aside from Giraldi and Unz. The ordinary folks are waking up and soon this western propaganda won’t be sustainable. They will discover that all elections, despite money and blackmail will not get the desired results. That’s the time the pot will boil over. And I love Linh dinh too. May you prosper my Vietnamese friend.
Yes, I always thought that US could end up in a nuclear war, especially by virtue of Israel, but almost no-civilian in US would no until the bombs started exploding.
Trump’s infamous campaign slogan of MAGA quickly mutated into MIGA which is the originally intended version anyways. Obedience to Israel has become a norm in presidential election campaigns. Even the disenfranchised minority caucuses, including and especially the Black one is firmly in Israel’s pockets now. The Black leadership role has now been essentially reduced to making the odd noise after the shooting of an unarmed Black by a White cop.
Sorry, not so sure I’d agree. USA/Israel/NATO would love for Russia to lash out against Israel for a provocation such as this Ilyushin 20 downing; but as the author suggests Russia knows it could not withstand the combined forces of NATO/Israel/USA in the Syrian theatre. Russia would not stand a chance.
I would agree with you that the USA has historically only attacked much weaker foes: Viet Nam, Iraq, Libya, Syria etc. But recently there has been a shift in US military I’ve read about, i.e. revisionist powers are now the main focus instead of ‘war on terror’. With the stranglehold ‘declare war!’ sanctions USA will crush Iran with this November, it means that there will most definitely be ensuing hot war with Iran, probably early next year. What happened to Syria will next happen in Iran.
Once Iran is reduced to rubble with US/Israel trained and equipped ISIS proxy armies, the US and NATO will start destabilising actions along Russia’s southern borders, i.e. Caspian Sea and Georgia. Their plan is to use the same Arab Islamist proxies and/or Chechen Arabs to start terror attacks in souther Russian provinces, i.e. Grozny, Derbent, Dagestan oblast. USA/NATO/Israel will try to chip away at Russia’s southern provinces using same methods used in Syria, weaken and balkanize it. This is why Putin is trying so hard to stop them in Syria.
I’m sure that will be interesting to watch as U.S. power evaporates.
This is Russia’s equivalent of the USS Liberty (GTR-5) “incident”. Of course the Israelis will feign “ignorance” or claim that a “mistake” was made, but will never take responsibility for attempting to start WW3.
If I had my way, Israel’s military would be decimated, with Tel Aviv being turned into a “glass parking lot”.
It is long overdue to take Israel to task for its behavior.
It seems that the non-aligned countries are starting to put pressure on Israel through the United Nations, demanding that Israel abide by IAEA and non-proliferation agreements regarding its nukes.
The border of the Pale of Settlement actually ran almost precisely along the border of present day Russia and Belorussia down south through Ukraine and its border with Novorussia.
It would seem to me that none of these Israeli fake jews claiming “Russian Heritage” were ever Russian in any sense of the word, their ancestors never lived in present day Russia, nor in present day Israel for that matter. They were always nothing more than fake jew communists who ritually sacrificed the Tsar, the Russian Orthodox Church, it’s Priests, and then raped and looted Russia and all the rest of the empire. Israelis are all just fake jews who can tell lies fluently and simultaneously in multiple goy languages,
These “close ties” between Russia and Israel are no different than the “close ties” of the US, the remains of the British Empire, and the entire EU. These are the ties of a vassal to his master. Just as we live under ZOG, so do the Russians too.
In the French denomination, the Auvergne is a FREMM, anti-submarine, not FREDA, air-defence. The French FREMM, if the French MoD doesn’t lie, is equipped with 16 missiles Aster 15 for self-defence. The FREDAs are equipped with 16 more missiles Aster 30. Let’s say that the Auvergne is in fact equipped with Aster 30 instead of Aster 15 missiles, I say instead because there would be little room left for its alleged main capabilities if equipped with both, the likelihood that the French would fire one at a Russian reconnaissance plane is still less than the plane being hit by mistake by Syrian air-defence. Why would the French down a distant slow moving Russian reconnaissance plane? It would make sense if the plane was much closer to the Auvergne, in which case an Aster 15 would have done the job. The thing is that it seems that as much as the Il-20 was between the Syrians and the Israelis, Israelis were between the French and the Russian plane. Unless the French and the Israeli hardware are fully integrated, you have to have a hell of a confidence in your stuff to fire a missile to down the Russian plane in such circumstances. Though the Aster 30 has vertical launch and anything is possible. I can be wrong but I just find it unlikely.
Not only that, but the IDF LIED to Russia, stating they were going to attack targets in N. Syria, not around Latakia.
It appears that French frigate did fire on Syria, in the hopes that Russia would respond, then Macaroni would cry out to NATO for help under Article 5, which says, “An attack against one is an attack against all” and off we’d go to who knows where, maybe WWIII.
Israel needs to be dis-armed of its NBC arsenal; nukes, biological and chemical weapons, which they will deny having, but as usual, it’s just another LIE coming from a nation filled with religious zealots who think some G-d they created will protect them from nuclear bursts and that they have the G-d given right to kill any Gentile they want, w/o repercussions.
The Nuremberg standard was only set up to be used against goyim and goy nations who don’t have Jewish occupation governments. Israel must be pretty stupid as if wider, regional war breaks out then Tel Aviv should be considered a legitimate target and in the event of a nuclear war no doubt Russia has nukes destined for Tel Aviv and rightly so.
As a brown person in Asia I grew up inculcated with the idea that I must always be in solidarity with black people in America and they would be with me (it was the 1970s, Malcolm X was still a fresh memory, Muhammad Ali still strode the scene like a colossus, and Martin Luther King Jr was still thought of as a hero in most circles).
Today, black Americans are people so wallowing in self abnegation that they mass voted for the racist war criminal Killary Clinton, owing to whose actions black people in America were incarcerated in hitherto unknown numbers; due to whose crimes black people in Haiti were looted to destitution; because of whom black people in Libya are literally being sold as slaves. Black Americans parade around saying “black lives matter”, but are more than happy voting for war criminals who loot Haitian blacks, enslave Libyan blacks, massacre Somali blacks, deprive Sudanese blacks of life saving drugs, and plot to imperialistically occupy Africa, a continent of black people. Forget about us brown people, to American blacks in 2018, black lives do *not* matter.
Only virtue signalling and tribal identity matters. Nothing else.
Malcolm X would spit on them.
One might as well ask, why were the French on the scene in the first place?
In the scenario being discussed here, the French did not shoot for self defence, but because they were told to. Macron would be the perfect lapdog for the job.
Rhetorical question: Why are Jews constantly on the forefront of political agitation, news manipulation, international subversion, and cultural destabilization?
Just wondering.
It is all about the partitioning of Syria. The only guy in this mess trying to save Syria from the planned slice up by everyone fighting there is Assad. Russia, Israel, United States, Turkey, France, Great Britain, China, etc. are all “in it” for their own selfish interest. Moscow’s own words are: “The Syrian conflict will be “resolved” on Russia’s terms, even if Mr. Assad proves dispensable to the Kremlin in the long run.” Putin will perhaps allow Assad to remain in Syria, but Assad will have to watch as his country is “sliced and diced”, and he will be little more than a Putin puppet. Belt and Road Initiative is the goal here.
In this case, Israel is like the little bully in the school yard. Acting big and talking trash, even punching the other kids in the face. They will continue to be this bully as long as the big dumb kid(Murica)has it’s back and is physically able to beat the snot out everyone in the middle east playground.
This link is to the globalist(mainly China)plan to deal with supper bad guy Assad.
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/12848/china-syria-belt-road
Zionists have controlled every facet of the U.S. government for over 100 years since the passage of their privately owned Federal Reserve Act and the IRS in 1913 which gave them the ability to create money out of thin air and the ability to tax the American people to pay for the wars that the Zionists were the agent provocateurs in starting beginning with WWI and on down to the Mideast and Syria.
Zionists are Satanists and wars are a sacrifice to their god lucifer and their favorite way of making money as they control not only the U.S. gov but also the major banks and the MIC and the MSM and so they have kept America in perpetual wars for over 100 years for their goal of a satanic Zionist One World Gov aka NWO.
Currently the Zionists have the U.S. and NATO engaged in destroying the Mideast for the greater Israel project and as part of this the U.S./Israel/Britain/ NATO and the Saudis and France created ISIS aka AL CIADA as a proxy terrorist force to do the killing on the ground while the former did the bombing and via the bombing the killing of millions of innocent civilians on the ground.
This Mideast slaughter house was set up by Israel and the Zionist controlled deep states attack on 911 that murdered some 3000 lives and was blamed on Bin Laden and the Arabs, when in fact every thinking American knows Zionists and Israel did 911.
Israel and the Zionists will be the destruction of America.
Well, Bill, Russia practices entirely too much self-restraint to my taste too, but I suspect you underestimate the ego-priapism of the French (you should see the exaggerated ‘packages’ on the statues of their military heroes), it’s not like that culture plays with a full deck or level mentality. Bottom line: Russia doesn’t want World War III and the priss Gauls are perfectly willing to take advantage of that in the negative, you might better understand the Western gang mentality. Insofar as assigning a modicum of ‘normalcy’ (rationality) to the French militarist idiots, it’d be a mistake, they might notice they’d backed-buttocks into the nuclear launch button if you separated them from on-ship lover with a pry-bar. Sort of like Dien Bien Phu and catastrophic political-military miscalculation.
What Israel is really thinking when it seeks to create anarchy all around its borders is anyone’s guess
Israel will be thinking much the same as the diaspora thinks when it uses Third World immigration to shatter the West: It’s good for the Jews.
Mark James wisely asked:”Rhetorical question: Why are Jews constantly on the forefront of political agitation, news manipulation, international subversion, and cultural destabilization?
…Add to list above that Israel is by far the world’s #1 sponsor of terrorism.
… With interest I note how P.G. emphasized Russia’s having established a cordial “hotline” with the terrorist Israeli state, & even President Putin got bitten by Netanyahu’s unfriendly fire. Uh, what the hell is going on here, Mark?
… Fyr, below is an article & corresponding video which ‘Merkins are systemically deprived to watch
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/09/24/575130/TERRORIST-ATTACK-IN-IRAN
The intelligence officer’s art! How to spin a defeat into a victory! Putin is totally bogged down in Syria. Anybody who wants to can attack him and he doesn’t dare retaliate.
I don’t see how it would be in Russia’s interest to slice up Syria, when in fact the Assad government is Russia’s vassal.
The french destroyed Libia https://www.veteranstoday.com/2015/06/28/hillary-libya/
There are french colonial troops in 5 african countries https://www.businessinsider.com/frances-military-is-all-over-africa-2015-1?IR=T
France steals about 400.000 million euros per year from African ex-colonies with their currency ,the CFA franc ( Communnaute Francophone Africaine , currency ) https://africasacountry.com/2018/06/its-time-to-end-the-cfa-franc
Never understimate french colonialism .
It is highly implausible that “Micron” has any power. The same can be said about the imbecile UK Parliament that allowed Mr. Gavin Williamson (a trained salesperson knowledgeable in fireplaces) to become a Secretary of Defence. Gavin’s only virtue is his superb sensitivity to the needs of mega-war profiteers and the Friends of Israel in the UK.
Here is an analysis of the 9/17 event in Syria by Thierry Meyssan: http://www.voltairenet.org/article203086.html
20 September 2018: “The Chief of Staff for the Israëli Air Force, General Amikam Norkin, arrives in a hurry to present his version of events. Once these proofs were checked and compared with other recordings, it transpired that Israël was lying straight-faced.”
“On 17 September 2018, France, Israël and the United Kingdom carried out a joint operation against Syrian targets.
1. A British Torpedo took off from Cyprus to land in Iraq. During the flight, it violated Syrian air space in order to scan the Syrian defences and make the allied attack possible.
2. Less than an hour later, four Israëli F-16s and a French frigate, L’Auvergne, fired on targets in the Syrian governorate of Lattakia. The Syrian air defences protected their country by firing their S-200s against the French and Israëli missiles.
3. During the battle, an F-16 used a Russian Ilyushin Il-20 as a shield. …
The cowardice of the British and French leaders led them to censor all information concerning their responsibility in this operation. London made no comment, and Paris denied the facts. Neither the BBC, nor France-Television dared to mention the subject. For these two countries, more than ever, the reality of external politics is excluded from the democratic debate.
In case the White House should find an acceptable narrative of the facts for its electors, Russia could forbid the United Kingdom, France and Israël from making any intrusion into the maritime, terrestrial and aerial space of Syria without the authorisation of Damascus.
London and Paris would have to cease their threats of bombing under whatever pretext at all (false chemical weapons) and withdraw their special forces. This measure would be valid for all protagonists in general, except for the United States and, in Idlib, for Turkey.”
— Neither the United Kingdom nor France nor Israël has a head of state. These states are indeed headless.
I agree Macron being the perfect lapdog for the job. I nevertheless find the scenario on Fort-Russ unlikely because of the relative positions of the actors, if they were their true positions, when the Russian plane was hit.
Repellent is right. They–especially the Israelis–remind me of the Ferengi race from Star Trek – Next Generation:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ferengi
Russia’s MOD story is clear: the IL-20 had been flying around Idlib and was coming back when 4 fighters from Israel bombed Latakia and having accomplished their mission and also noticed of the incoming IL-20, instead of running away, decided to stay around for another objective. One of the fighter came close to the IL-20 which was going to land, and he gave him the “Judas’ kiss” calling for the Syrian DCA to shoot down the IL-20.
It was not an accident, it was a pre-planned murder: Note that the Syrian DCA became ready only 10′ after the bombing of Lattakia and that the israelis had plenty of time to run away.
It would be interesting to know if these fighters communicate with Israel before deciding to carry out this murder.
I am glad to see that Russia is not behaving like the US when the USS Liberty was attacked by Israel. By deciding to send the S300 to Syria , improved their comminication system and jammed airplanes communication systems when attacking Syria, Russia is giving an appropriate answer which is going to improve drastically the defense capabilities of Syria and “cooled some aggressive hot heads”.
There is no peace treaty between the US and Germany or the US and Japan. Are you telling us that the US is still at war with those countries ?
I don’t see that as a reason. The military obey orders and the French military are no different in that respect. They follow orders even when the policy pursued is flagrantly against the French national interest. Plus, the Russians haven’t retaliated so far, why would they start to all of a sudden? That said, I don’t think it was the French, for reasons I stated in other comments.
So Mr. Giraldi has in his headline “The Path To World War III”, then at the end of the story, says “The downing of the Russian plane through Israeli contrivance created a situation that could easily have escalated into a war involving Moscow and Washington.”
Except he and others lead us to same dead end–the probability is virtually nil that there will be war between our nation and Russia. Both sides realize the consequence would be fatal to each country, as well as the human race. It seems Giraldi enjoys ginning up Chicken Little scenarios.
And should by a miracle that there is a war between the two superpowers, We The People will brace for impact. And then we shall see whether the Alt Right becomes “inevitable” in the aftermath, and whether the armchair warriors with their guns who claim on this blog that they cannot wait for the end of the world to establish dominance over their “enemies”–Jews, liberals, and feminists.
I like what you are saying. I have also read Flores’s papers but I am not so sure that I can trust him. I am guessing that he might have said that just to create a diversion.
If France had commited such a crime, Russia could sue all the fregate “Auvergne” crew for what would be a war crime.
I think that it is much more problematic for Russia to pinpoint Israel for this crime as the Jewish power in Russia is still very stong, not far below from the one they have in the US and in Europe.
Thierry Meyssan’s version seems highly plausible to me.
The Syrian DCA woke-up only 10 minutes after the Israeli fighters had bombed Latakia. The israeli fighters having notice the incoming IL-20 were devising another trick. Knowing that by then the syrian DCA was awake, one of their fighters came close to the IL-20 to give him the “Judas kiss” and trigger the Syrian DCA. IT is just a plain Israeli murder. The story about the british torpedo and the french fregate requires some confirmation. “Ouï-dire” is not sufficient!
Thierry Meyssan is entitled to believe the F16-IL20 story but it doesn’t mean I (or anyone else) has to, no matter many do. Admittedly my SAM qualification (Improved Hawk) days are decades behind the current era but the official story smells wrong.
1) Russia is silent today on what they’d been open about 3 years ago, they have integrated command to Syrian air defense. The entire point of just such an integration would be to prevent such incident.
2) Russia ‘only now’ taking steps to provide Syria with IFF (identification/friend/foe) to protect Russian aircraft from Syrian SAM fire sounds patently ludicrous; any competent military should have already coordinated this with an ally they are working with in war theater, and Russia is competent.
3) Granted the IL20 is technically a surveillance, not electronic warfare plane, but it just sounds wrong it wouldn’t have capability to deflect a dated SAM system produced by Russia. These planes have to anticipate a ‘hot’ environment’, after-all, the plane’s application is specific to theater combat and (however classified secret, there is a lot the West doesn’t know about Russian systems) one should expect there would be some electronic self-defense component where a plane is designed to operate where a larger hot war could break out (opposed to limited proxy conflicts like in Syria.)
Maybe (MAYBE) the Israeli F16 shadowing the IL20 story is true but it seems just as unlikely to myself this was the cause of the shoot-down.
Desert Fox said: “… when in fact every thinking American knows Zionists and Israel did 911.”
Greetings from the Scranton front!
… I like your integrity of thought & clear expression thereof , Desert Fox.
… Fyr, below is posted an article from The Nation.
… On September 13, Representative Tulsi Gabbard commendably took to the House floor and described Trump/Pence as al-Qaeda’s Big Brother; sponsor, advocate!
… Such display of Congressional political courage signals to me that “Israel and the Zionists” have yet to COMPLETE the “destruction of America.” Uh, Tulsi Gabbard for president!
https://www.thenation.com/article/tulsi-gabbard-on-the-administrations-push-for-war-in-syria/
… Nonetheless, & based upon James Carden’s article, the daring Congresswoman almost outfoxed me by her assert ion that al-Qaeda was responsible for the 9/11 attacks. (zzZigh)
… Suppose Jewish Lobbies shall soon administer “The Cynthia McKinney” cure to Tulsi? Thanks very much for comments, Desert Fox!
I feel your sentiments but I’m still holding out hope for Donald. He is hemmed in by a mostly hostile Jew owned press, an even more hysterical Dumbo-crat party, never Trump Republitards, the ‘Deep State’ and so on. He has to assuage the rabid Zio-cons. To which, snakes like Alan Douche..err Dershowitz have come to Trumps defense. And what has Donald really given the Zionists over Obama? Not much that wasn’t already in the pipeline. The only thing he did was move the embassy to Jerusalem while still keeping open the final status to future treaties. Now his son in law’s plan for the middle east might be a disaster, but let’s just see. In a second term, I think, Trump would be tougher on The Zionist Entity, the only caveat being that I thought the same thing about Obama….
Well, they did, and unequivocally so, calling them out publicly as liars and criminals.
To make it less “problematic”, the Russian “Stavka” (aka: War Cabinet) appears to have sidelined Putin and put the Generals in charge of the war in Syria.
The fact speak for themselves:
– Shoigu blames IL
– Putin contradicts him, and talks about “tragic errors”
– Konashenkov shows that there was no “error”. The take down was clearly planned.
– A meeting is held on Sunday at the Defence Ministry
– On Monday, Shoigu contradicts Putin’s long held positions, and announces “play time is over”.
– Putin stays publicly silent.
Any political calculus will say that Putin has been persuaded/overruled by Russia’s security apparatus and that he Generals will now run the Syrian theatre.
Look for a very different Russian stance going forward.
Agreed; and in the context of Meyssan’s piece, it does not matter all that much which of the three partners in crime shot down the Russian plane. A key passage is this:
It really seems that they did this behind Trump’s back, but I’d strongly suspect with the knowledge and consent of the DC swamp. That should bring things to a head in DC pretty soon.
Don’t know about the British Tornado flyover, but in the immediate aftermath the Russians said that they had detected a launch from the Auvergne. Ships in its class officially are loaded with 16 cruise missiles with ~1000 km range.
Even when The Zionist Entity wins it loses. Russia for all it’s conciliatory rhetoric after the incident is now sending Syria the more advanced S 300 SAM system. Izruel and America have protestest with that dog Bolton making the most noise but it’s too late. Fortunatley this time this news is being drowned out by all the domestic attacks on the Trump administration and the unfortunate Kavanaugh railroading.
Going back to that Zionist bee-atch Bolton, he made a statement that American troops will be in Syria as long as Iranians are there. One commenter on another site said ‘oh, so we’ll be there as long as we’re in Korea’, lol.
Bolton, a vile creature who deserves to be drawn and quartered.
The French have indeed been far more hawkish on Syria than both Obama and Trump even though France has absolutely nothing to gain. That says a lot about who runs the show in Paris.
Yet.
‘unfortunate Kavanaugh railroading’ … what a laugh. Clearly you (and the larger conservative community) aren’t clued in to the real issue with Kavanaugh. If the Dems derail that nomination, they’d be doing Trump a favor. Kavanaugh was the DoJ lawyer who pushed through the phony ‘Vince Foster suicide’ story when Foster was deemed a security threat to the Clinton-Bush-CIA cocaine op at Mena, Arkansas (referencing Iran-Contra, Barry Seal.) Foster had been the Arkansas governor’s liaison and bag-man moving Bill’s cut in the profit. Kavanaugh is just another Bush family ‘enterprise’ member and ‘et tu Brute’ personality the orange-haired sucker has been put up to appointing never realizing he’s massively strengthened the deep state opposed to him. Oh well.
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2018/07/12/kavanaugh-the-royal-nonsuch/
Wow, remember the 1956 Suez Crisis where the same three attacked Egypt and America, which wasn’t yet completley owned at the time put a stop to it, granted after Israel had gotten most of what it wanted.
… and London and, unfortunately, Washington D.C. too.
“What Israel is really thinking” is it worked with the USS Liberty.
‘“What Israel is really thinking” is it worked with the USS Liberty.’
It didn’t work with the Liberty. The idea was to convince the US the Egyptians had sunk it, and that certainly didn’t work out.
About all Israel managed was the purely negative accomplishment of preventing an open break with the US. Even then, she alienated a great deal of the US defense and national security bureaucracy, and left anti-Israel agitators like myself with a dandy little arrow for their quiver.
Yes but they seem to be unable to tell what kind of missile was launched and where it landed. I am surprised that they detect a missile launch but they fail to track it.
How else do you account for their continued military occupation (cast as bases from their biggest pal, the U.S., only there to defend them) after 70 years? Or the way in which Germany’s sovereignty is constitutionally impaired? Any comments on the reasons for Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo? Think, man.
Once under the Hegemon’s heel, you stay there. Of course, that applies particularly to us “citizens” of the U.S. There is a historical precedent for that, namely the War Between the States wherein, by force of arms, it was established that, once under the Hegemon, there is no going back.
This is the fate that would await Russia should the nation be subverted/broken up.
The Russians know this, and they will resist with all of their might.
Hezbolla, Russia and Iran should restrict Notworthashit to his promised place
http://www.voltairenet.org/article203086.html
Meyssan believes that France and England , toghether with israel , were involved in the downing of the russian Iliushin .
Ohhhh , never underestimate colonialist France and England .
That’s an interesting take, but I think that once this guy gets in to the SC he will be extra nice to Trump who backed him all the way.
“Agree” isn’t exactly accurate since I’m not black or brown, but this is how your insightful comment will be more noticed.
“He is hemmed in by a mostly hostile Jew owned press, an even more hysterical Dumbo-crat party, never Trump Republitards, the ‘Deep State’ and so on. He has to assuage the rabid Zio-cons. ”
That view is apparently held by lots of people; even Paul Craig Roberts, apparently. The problem is it doesn’t hold up to logical scrutiny, IMO.
For example, how come Obama didn’t have to assuage the “rabid Ziocons”? In many ways, Trump’s become “Obama on steroids”; i.e., it seems he’s escalating conflicts everywhere. Compared to Trump, Obama’s looking like a “man of peace” yet I don’t remember hearing stories about anyone “out to get” Obama for insufficient global carnage.
https://www.usnews.com/opinion/op-ed/articles/2017-06-29/president-trump-is-doubling-down-on-president-obamas-drone-mistakes
And how do you explain Trump’s behavior as documented here for example?
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2018/07/06/trump-pressed-aides-on-venezuela-invasion-us-official-says/
Contrary to candidate Trump’s highfalutin rhetoric about diplomacy and peace, President Trump seems to love conflict. And if somebody’s forcing him to act this way against his will there sure aren’t any obvious signs of it, IMO.
Israel’s two pillars of impunity…. blind support by USA government which they own and an arsenal of nuclear weapons . These may be reversible…by the actions of American citizens communicating outside of the MSM and neocons and Israeli citizens outside of the Likud crazies. I give the former a 25% chance of success, the latter a 10%. Most likely these are irreversible and will result in the end times aka the apocalypse of Revelations. Get right with God, pray and ?prep?
“He is hemmed in by a mostly hostile Jew owned press, an even more hysterical Dumbo-crat party, never Trump Republitards, the ‘Deep State’ and so on. He has to assuage the rabid Zio-cons. ”
That view is apparently held by lots of people; even Paul Craig Roberts, apparently. The problem is it doesn’t hold up to logical scrutiny, IMO.
For example, how come Obama didn’t have to “assuage the rabid Ziocons”? In many ways, Trump’s become “Obama on steroids”; i.e., it seems he’s escalating conflicts everywhere. Compared to Trump, Obama’s looking like a “man of peace,” yet I don’t remember hearing stories about anyone “out to get” Obama for insufficient global carnage.
https://www.usnews.com/opinion/op-ed/articles/2017-06-29/president-trump-is-doubling-down-on-president-obamas-drone-mistakes
And how do you explain Trump’s behavior as documented here for example?
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2018/07/06/trump-pressed-aides-on-venezuela-invasion-us-official-says/
Contrary to candidate Trump’s highfalutin rhetoric about diplomacy and peace, President Trump seems to love conflict. And if somebody’s forcing him to act this way against his will there sure aren’t any obvious signs of it, IMO.
Oh, I suspect that such information is well known to the Russians. Sometimes a strategic silence is useful and/or necessary. But if the French did fire a or several missiles, they may right now be sweating bullets, knowing that the Russians play a long game. When the blow comes, or from what direction it comes is suspenseful.
Actually Venezuela and Korea would be two places where American military power would be used for positive results.
As to your main point, you miss the point. Obama was completely controlled by the Cabal. The Trumpmiester while bending over backwards for the Zionist entity isnt completley controlled hence festering hatred for him by the tribe. Eg., when he said he would ‘talk to the Iranians anytime’, maybe that was BS, but I’m sure it sent a shiver down the spines of all those serpents from the Beltway to Tel Aviv.
The “should” detaches the comment completely from the question. So…. you were saying?
Jersey Jeffersonian contemplated awareness of Russian citizens, understandably wrote: “Oh, I suspect that such information is well known to the Russians.”
… Fear & Loathing greetings from Scranton!
… I get what you’re saying above, but my greatest concern is an engineered reduction of ‘Merkin awareness on the tragic unfolding of major theater war that’s instigated by ZUSA and Israel.
… Please consider rereading the words of Philip Giraldi, below? Thanks…, Neighbor!
“If one had read the New York Times or the Washington Post on the morning after the shoot-down or watched the morning network news it would have been easy to miss the story altogether. The corporate media’s desire to sustain established foreign policy narratives while also protecting Israel at all costs is as much a feature of American television news as are the once every five minutes commercials from big pharma urging the public to take medications for diseases that no one has ever heard of.”
The roots of the fabrication of the State of Israel is Zionism, which in its very nature requires for its survival a permanent state of WARS of expansion, dominations of the oil fields, and the financing of the global war industries. Zionism is the very negation of peace, thus a jewish “state” can not and will find peace. After WW I,II the world Zionists leadership had been working hard to achieve their prime objective to create a jewish homeland but had not adopted a narrative that persuaded the world that such state was needed. The Holocaust (real, exaggerated) gave Zionist the perfect justification for demanding the creation of Istael as a MORAL obligation to prevent the “extermination” of the worlds jewry under constant historical existencial threat. Althought historically most jews had managed to live and PROSPER comfortably and peacefully in their birth countries. Today is not the survival of the jews and Israel that is at risk, paradoxically Israel has become the main perpetrator of driving the systenmatic extermination of the Palestinian (semite) people and their country, In fact Israel accuses its neighbors of conspiring to obliterate the jewsih “nation”, BUT now it is a fact that is not Israel existance at stake quite the opposite the Palestinian NATION and its people are the prime target of Zionists and their allies that seek to erase Palestine and its people from the face of the earth. Palestine is a nation under siege confronting a genocidal Israeli policies military, economically, culturally etc. In pursuing this objective Israel has become a roque nation carrying criminal polices with absolute disregard for any RULE of LAW local or INTERnational, such as the use of chemical weapons, mass killings, indiscriminate carpet bombings of civilian, expanding illegal settlements, annexing lands illegally , officially becoming aa APARTHEID state, a systematic violations of the most basic fundamental rules, HUMAN rights with impunity. Into this chaos, Zionist anarchism mass murder black hole the USA will find itself inexorably trapped, and rip its consequences domestically and internationally without any moral, legal, leverage to mediate peace. Altnough many American jewish neocons Zionist contend that a Anglo/American/Israeli allianace will guarantee their hegemony over the world and their resources: OIL, gold, lands etc. It is a proven FACT that Israel is ready to act Unilaterally and ignore, in fact refute any minimal demands from USA,UK, France even subverting them, cooperating with their enemies…..privately Zionist propose such insanity as the Sampson Option, to destroy the world in the name of their blind paranoi neurotic dfense of any real or imagine threats to Israel..Can such world injustice illegal illegitimate INmoral INhuman tyranny survive without MORE wars, insurgencies, live by the sword die by the sword. The JEWS blew it they could had a “state” in peace had they renounce in 1948 to any EXPANSING policies, hence Zionist Do NOT care about jews/Israel/ all they care is POWER$$$.
Well, I wouldn’t count on it. Trump appointed Jeff Sessions who hired Rod Rosenstein who’s screwing Trump… if you look at precedents concerning Trump appointments, that one kind of jumps out -
OMG, as if we needed further evidence of your [the Olde Wizzer] lack of agency. Sad. But the answer to my question is already emerging, as Garland Nixon discovers during this interview.
FAULT LINES with Nixon and Stranahan
WATCH THE FILM: The Magnitsky Act – Behind the Scenes @ http://www.magnitskyact.com/ | Andrei Nekrasov
… As a veteran since 1970′s, I followed US Army media recruitment Jingo’s.
… One of my all time favorites is, “Be all that you can be…” join the Army!
… Now that ‘Merkins got a Zionized military, * ambitious and literate young men & women have an alternative to serve their lost-country and “Be all you can be” & enlist into the Jewish Corporate Media Machine! Yippee? Uh, good paying job?
… (Zigh) In the Veterans Today article, linked below, Kevin Barrett is really being all he can be to help citizens become AWARE.
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/09/25/ahvaz/
* Fyi, for newcomers assembled here, Philip Giraldi provided a great article on the ‘Merkin Zionized military.
Yeah you have a point but Trump (thru Sessions) had to hire a ‘Jew Deep Stater’ like Rosenstein to protect his flanks, at that time, imho. Even now with all the NY Times BS it will probably benefit Trump to keep ‘Rosie’ on the payroll. It’s a ‘keep your friends close and your enemies closer’ sort of thing. (Grin)
So the US has no qualms about starting a nuclear war, that means that if Russia backs down the US has Russia by the balls….and will do as it pleases.
You still believe Trump is legit? Trump is a Deep Stater and is playing his supporters for fools. Explain Bolton.
“Actually Venezuela and Korea would be two places where American military power would be used for positive results.”
Pure interventionist nonsense.
“As to your main point, you miss the point. Obama was completely controlled by the Cabal. The Trumpmiester while bending over backwards for the Zionist entity…blah blah blah”
Glib, sophistic nothingburger.
Someone has to be dominant Corvinus.
This is unfortunate as whatever hope we might have had for a Republic was destroyed and not in small measure due to the “enemies.”
Right now the “enemies” are in control. And they are presiding over the destruction of a once functioning nation.
After the deluge? Unlikely to be the “enemies” given their manifest failings.
Read with interest but got snagged on “AFTER WWIi . . .”
Zionism pre-dated WWIi by > 50 years, that is, it ACTIVELY pursued its agenda of taking over Palestine, from a time Before Hitler was born.
If it is true that zionism manifests as an evil force in Palestine, as well as an evil and dominating force over US policy, and we have daily evidence that both are the case;
and IF we hold that “the leolard does not change its spots;”
THEN we must conclude, or at least comfidently hypothesize, that it was Zionism that brought about WWIi, INCLUDING much of, if not most of the deaths suffered in that war — the so-called Holocaust.
German National Socialism arose in rational resistance to the Jewish – zionist leopard.
So thoroughly has the world been brai washed that even such courageous critics as Israel Shamir and Hilad Atzmon hold the belief that negative patters within Jewishness were baked in the cake from its very inception 3500 years ago, but were somehow suspended over the twelve year period 1933 – 1945 when Zionist activity in Palestine and to drive selected diaspora Jews into Palestine, and to eugenically eliminate undesireable Jews from inclusion, a la Moses and the Levites at Mt Sinai, was at a peak of i tensity.
“Someone has to be dominant Corvinus.”
Well, that’s not going to be you.
“This is unfortunate as whatever hope we might have had for a Republic was destroyed and not in small measure due to the “enemies.”
Our Republic has not been destroyed. It is observably remains in existence today.
“Right now the “enemies” are in control. And they are presiding over the destruction of a once functioning nation.”
Assuming those groups indeed are the “enemies”. And our nation remains functioning.
Now, on a more important note, if and when this World War III ever happens, are you going to be front and center throwing your “enemies” from helicopters, or are you going to stay on the sidelines while others do your dirty work for you?
It is not for nothing that the British “elites” are compared to drug pushers and pimps because racketeering, thieving, drug dealing, and pimping are all that the Citi of London, the heart and mind of the empire, is good at.
The “elites” are nothing but a collection of thugs.
A documentary “The Spider’s Web: Britain’s Second Empire:” ‘https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=np_ylvc8Zj8
Israel’s “arsenal of nuclear weapons” is already distributed in major cities around the world.
No delivery systems are needed as they are already “in place”.
The recent power outage in Atlanta was a convenient situation for Israel, as an Israeli plane was allowed to land and then take off without undergoing American customs inspection. You see, Israeli companies have a “special dispensation” from the U S government which allows it to avoid customs inspections.
Just maybe, another Israeli nuke was being positioned “for the big one” or nuclear triggers were being replaced.
The “samson option” is real…with the world being held hostage to “that sh!tty little country” in the middle east…
“John Bolton has never been to war… He wrote in his Yale 25th reunion book, “I confess I had no desire to die in a Southeast Asian rice paddy. I considered the war in Vietnam already lost…”
Bolton was instrumental in derailing a 2001 biological weapons conference in Geneva convened to endorse a UN proposal to enforce the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention.”
– John Bolton is a pest and coward; he is a profiteering opportunist despised by honest people: http://themoderatevoice.com/john-bolton-is-not-a-hawk-hes-a-draft-dodger-big-time/
the jew cries out in pain as he airstrikes you
“The transfer of advanced weapons systems into irresponsible hands will increase the dangers in the region,” Netanyahu told Putin, according to Israeli media. The prime minister also claimed that “Israel will continue to defend its security and its interests.” On September 25, top Israeli leadership held a security cabinet meeting on the matter.
The only way the S-300 missile system, vdeveloped to defend against aircraft and cruise missiles for the Soviet Air Defense Forces, increases dangers to the region is if hostile nations lose aircraft when attacking Syria, and then it is dangerous only to the attackers.
Israel is crying foul, Israel is taking a stance similar to a spoiled child abuser who has just been told he can no longer fondle the helpless neighborhood children.
On September 24, US National Security Adviser John Bolton also commented on the S-300 delivery to Syria claiming that it’s a “significant escalation” and accusing Iran of the IL-20 incident.
“There shouldn’t be any misunderstanding here … The party responsible for the attacks in Syria and Lebanon and really the party responsible for the shooting down of the Russian plane is Iran,” Bolton told media.
Bolton is playing to an audience that does not have a vote in this matter. Moreover, his statement is illogical. If having a defensive capability is escalation, then perhaps Israel should take the lead in de-escalation by removing all of its “Iron Dome” defensive capabilities.
That is correct. This is the same M.O. the deep state in the UK used during the Boer Wars to seize the gold mines where they invented concentration camps which killed 40,000 women and children. They started WW1 too. They made alliances with France, Russia, Italy and Japan to annihilate Germany. They promised to give Russia the Dardanelles. They lied to the UK government and the people for a massive military buildup, especially the navy, to crush Germany. Then they stirred up trouble in the Balkans to light the fuse. The Rothschilds financed much of this. Note the comment above that Macron worked for Banque de Rothschild in Paris. He is a member of the club. Their goal is for the English speaking white race to conquer the world. They want to annihilate Russia. Iran is one of their stepping stones. Their operatives have infiltrated the major institutions in the U.S. Clinton was a Rhodes scholar. The Bushes belong to the skull and bones society. The deep state is trying to get rid of Trump.
anarchyst informed: “You see, Israeli companies have a “special dispensation” from the U S government which allows it to avoid customs inspections.”
Greetings anarchyst!
… Given veracity of the above information, I am figuring the layers of vital airport management staff are also necessarily complicit.
… Hearken back to the Reagan administration and the presidents concern about ‘Merkin consumer flight infrastructure flow, & the nationwide firing of unionized PATCO air traffic controllers who were on strike?
… Nowadays, given Israeli crafts having “special dispensations,” one must figure the Atlanta air traffic controllers know a lot about the airport’s recent power outage & special dispensation.
… In addition, the airport security and emergency response faculties must know a lot that cannot be spoken in public. (Zigh) … Maybe one day a pissed & disgruntled (critical) Atlanta airport staff-member will “spill the beans,” and of course get, eh hem, grounded?
… Thanks, anarchyst.
For a brown person who grew up in Asia you have an excellent command of the English language; the subtitles of word order, use of possessives and person. Impressive writing skills!
what does this mean ? Does it mean Israel doesn’t want to conclude a treaty It does But Syria will not offer one until and unless aggression is rolled back to 1967 and unless and until Golan is returned. So technically Syria has every right to destroy Israel . But Israel has no right to mount any attack .But it attacked 200 times . Israel is wrong on this . It is so wrong that a total elimination of it and those supporting its current aggressive existence are justified .
Israel has exposed its true face after hiding behind the followings: oil- Bush -911- Kuwaiti occupation- gas attack on Kurds to conceal its true identity as the sole power behind attacking Iraq . Now US will not do enough so it has to start the war. The true nature of the Zionist.
Israel would have claimed that it had nothing to do with destruction of Syria if Obama had attacked Syria in 2013 or had Trump continued attacking Syria .
Iran could acquire a ballistic missile with an appropriate EMP causing warhead to plunk down over Israeli’s high tech industry. If any Israeli got a prior knowledge of this, they could short their stocks and make a lot of money.
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-the-transfer-of-s-300-missiles-to-syria-a-declaratory-achievement-with-little-significance-1.6495193
Lest we forget how this whole mess started: “A Short History Of The War On Syria – 2006-2014″
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2013/09/a-short-history-of-the-war-on-syria-2006-2014.html
Jun 6, 2017 America’s Reign of Terror: A Nation Reaps What It Sows
The U.S. government is creating the terror. It is, in fact, the source of the terror. Just think about it for a minute: almost every tyranny being perpetrated against the citizenry—purportedly to keep us safe and the nation secure—has come about as a result of some threat manufactured in one way or another by the U.S. government.
Even if they claim it 47 times, the mathematical probability of a true mistake behind
this tragic event will be lower than one’s chances to hit the jackpot by buying a single
ticket of Power-Ball or Mega-Million (naturally assuming that these lotteries aren’t
totally rigged– otherwise, i.e. in reality, it’d be a comparison with zero).
The same is true for what happened to USS Liberty 51 years ago, and for these both
events as a whole.
If FB’s technical analysis is correct, the argument is persuasive. Btw, Don’t be too hard on Flores, his political analysis is lucid, different approach, same conclusion.
Not going to pay for that Haaretz rag, but I seriously doubt that any serious military men will find the S300 delivery inconsequential – this title sounds like whistling past the graveyard to me.
I can not help but to add this line from Col. Cassad.
https://niqnaq.wordpress.com/2018/09/25/i-think-shoigu-has-won-the-argument-with-putin-about-how-to-handle-this/
“I think the hour is not far off when we shall remind Israel of the possibilities of rocket complexes of strategic purpose with multiple nuclear warheads. Anyway, Gopnik the inadequate (Гопников-неадекватов) will have to return to reality. ”
“Gopnik the inadequate (Гопников-неадекватов) will have to return to reality. ”
That one may well stick and lets hope the murderous regime comes to reality.
If it wasn’t so tragic and false it would be comical. Bolton, the lowest form of sapient life extant. He should be drawn and quartered. Actually that’s letting him off the hook too easy. He should be beaten to death by a mob of Palestinan victims of Zio-con aggression. (Looking down at shoes w/grin) (Wink)
Quite. WW III began in April when NATO tested Russian defenses in Syria under the phony pretext of punishing Syria for chemical weapons which the US said no longer existed in 2013. Shooting down the Russian plane and highly trained crew is part of “degrading” the enemies’ capabilities and if the Russians sank the expendable French ship, as NATO doubtless hoped, it would have helped to get the French public opinion on board. WW II took a while to heat up and since this is the last war for this crop of earth dwellers, expect it to take longer to get going. But everyone is going to get just what they deserve. It is very important when you are starting a war to make it look as if the other side started it, while you are innocent and just legitimately defending yourself; the other side is the “Aggressor.” Britain and France attacked Germany in WW II with a hasty last minute agreement with Poland in May 1939 ( which Chamberlain said was forced on him by dark forces ), but the Germans were put on trial. Russia earlier acceded to Israel’s friendly request not to put advanced weapons in Syria. Now the Israelis are going to have to swallow that. Sit back and enjoy the show. When your time comes it won’t hurt a bit.
Thanks for posting, “The Spider’s Web: Britain’s Second Empire,” an excellent expose of The City’s offshore banking havens, where trickster vulture capitalists like Bill Browder stash their loot: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=np_ylvc8Zj8
Been following George Papadopoulos’ twitter, @GeorgePapa19 where he slams Israel and Britain?? He’s posting his truth unfolds. “Coincidence? An ISRAELI diplomat named Christian Cantor introduced me to AUSTRALIAN intelligence officer, Erika Thompson, as his “girlfriend” in April 2016. Both confessed how much they hated Trump. After I humiliate UK prime minister David Cameron, Erika introduces me to Downer.”
Chaos at the #DOJ … Is #Rosenstein In or Out???
Not too interested in throwing anyone from helicopters. In fact, I would rather this war be won through force of argument than force of arms. But if a mob (or the police) shows up at my house and wants to burn it down because I want to express my right to free speech and do not support any more wars on behalf of Israel, I hope that I would be inclined to put up some kind of a fight.
I would prefer to take up the battles by pointing out to others, including you Corvinus, how far our Republic has fallen. And trying to make you understand that the “enemies” are in no small measure responsible for that decay that has infected the West.
We are a sinking ship Corvinus.
Tower of Babel, filled with irrationality and lies.
An evil Empire.
all congress has to do is puts the screws to the jewish lobby…annalson saban singer and the whole boatload of jewish billionaires bribing congress
Interventionist nonsense, indeed.
If you want to see American opinions on Israel Iran Russia USA from a reliable poll here it is..
https://criticalissues.umd.edu/sites/criticalissues.umd.edu/files/nov_2017_umcip_questionnaire_final_version.pdf
Both Japan and Germany surrendered unconditionally. According to international law, that is enough to end a war.
Oh my! This little article by Cypriot journalist Elias Hazou is really sweet. Personal, complete with all key points and great links, fantastically readable, this is a great piece to share. Red-Pill a friend, like this journo was red-pilled.
The Magnitsky affair: the confession of a hustled hack
A Cypriot journalist’s confession of how he too fell for the wrong account of the Magnitsky Affair
http://theduran.com/the-magnitsky-affair-the-confession-of-a-hustled-hack/
Israel has no intention of ending the war with Syria. Au contraire. After all, there is such a thing as a hundred years wars. Except that the plan is to make others fight it for them. Israeli want much more than the Golan Heights. They want all of Syria west of Euphrates.
Today’s zionists are messianic nuts and according to their cadastral mythology, Syria is a no-negotiable part of the Promised Land. Read the “Yianon Plan”. It’s all there.
They are convinced that their choice is between expanding or disappearing. In a way, they have a point.
Well said and very well put. The struggles spearheaded by Frederick Douglas, Marcus Garvey, Malcolm X, the Black Panthers, ML King among others had inspired millions across the globe including, as you suggest, Asians. A shared history of colonial savagery, wars of aggression, genocidal missions masquerading as proselytizing and civilizing ones led to the solidarity you allude to. Self-appointed African American “leaders” like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton are quick to denounce White cops shooting unarmed African Americans and were outspoken opponents of apartheid South Africa but remain silent on the Israeli apartheid. Their silence on this issue has been deafening. Check deep in the AIPAC pockets and there you are sure to find them. Not a word from them of the infamous AFRICOM, the military collaboration between African countries and the US (an American creation) and under exclusive military command of the US, not African countries. This bit of imperial machination has been endorsed by 52 of 54 independent African countries. Sovereignty has basically been surrendered to the American Empire without a shot being fired, despite the crimes committed by the US and her NATO poodles in Libya and the US in Somalia. The betrayal of the cause for social justice has been steadily growing both in Africa and in the diaspora with no end in sight. Please check this out – https://www.blackagendareport.com/trumps-protection-racket-swamps-africa
John Bolton is vile. I do not know if he is more vile than McCain who hppily left this world to reside in hell.
Bolton needs a short stay in a Vernichtungslager and disappear through the chimney.
” Der endlösung der Englische probleme” is a good start.
The sooner we get rid of the ruling Oligarchy in Engeland , the better. The British are thouroughly brainwashed though, so it will be some years of detoxification before we can accept them again
Blaming the sinking on Egyptians would have been a strategy, but not the likely first cause of the attack. The Liberty was a recon ship and Israel had initiated a preemptive war. Liberty intel could have besmirched the Jews’ victim status and revealed their hypocrisy. Blaming Egypt and bringing the US in on Israel’s side would have been a thick layer of icing on their cake, had they succeeded in sinking our ship. How they didn’t, when even our own President was on their side, is truly remarkable and a testament to the Liberty’s crew.
“About all Israel managed was the purely negative accomplishment of preventing an open break with the US.”
They didn’t prevent a break with the US. Lyndon Johnson and the top Navy brass did that by silencing the survivors through threats and intimidation. In terms that Lyndon, himself, would use, but maybe only thought: America’s pecker was in Israel’s pocket. Still is.
“(S)he (Israel) alienated a great deal of the US defense and national security bureaucracy, and left anti-Israel agitators like myself with a dandy little arrow for their quiver.”
Are there signs of alienation from Israel on the part of any politician, arms merchant or anyone in the national security bureaucracy? Is there any possible way even one “dandy little arrow” could prick those pricks as much as a mosquito bite?
Jews have owned our politicians, media and our money for a long damn time. They own the store and we work for them. After work we drink beer and grumble. So much for the agitators, Sisyphus.
We are indeed a sinking ship.
“In just 18 years the entire US government has been transformed into a grotesque version of its former self. Where once there was a budget surplus, fidelity to the constitution, and accountability to the American People….
There is now 21.5 trillion dollars in heinous debt from being lied into endless , unconstitutional wars of aggression in the middle east.
And absolutely nothing is being done about it.
We know where we are,…. We know how it happened,..The question is do we all just sink under the gargantuan burden of this heinous war debt….or do we take meaningful action?
How about we ,the people, take a stand, and create some legislation ? There are over three hundred million of us, after all.
I submit (for your perusal) a “rough draft” of a bill to be passed, by referendum of the American people, to our Congress.
” THE WAR FRAUD ACCOUNTABILITY ACT OF 2019 (retroactive to 2002)”
” In defense of the solvency of the United States and the American People, we hereby declare that any and ALL individuals, groups, think tanks, medias , journalistic enterprises, government agents…..who “CONSPIRED TO DEFRAUD THE AMERICAN PEOPLE INTO WAR” be hereby held ACCOUNTABLE to the furthest extent of the law.
We request that our Department of Justice combined with our National Security Agency and our Federal Bureau of Investigation(and if need be, the US Marines) form an emergency task force to capture and prosecute all these individuals and to seize all the ASSETS of these individuals, until the twenty two trillion dollar debt( their “defrauding ” created) is PAID DOWN.”
The idea behind a bill such as this, is (first) its formatted correctly by some legal scholar (of course), then printed up ….and Spread out..through ALL fifty states….. We have volunteers, from every community ,garnering signatures , in EACH and EVERY DISTRICT in the country…..The first threshold we must pass is the 30 million signature threshold….then we move on to our representatives with the bill….making it crystal clear that this is OUR WILL..the Will of the People….to pass this bill into LAW…and we keep going….getting more signatures….40 million, 50 million….75 million Americans….all demanding accountability for the pernicious fraud that has destroyed our nation and upended our solvency…..
If we all work together, as “one voice”, I think we can get this done…We can save our “sinking ship” by making the “defrauders” responsible for the “cost” of the disasters their “lies” created.
With just a little leg work, We, The People , can become a our own forcing chamber of “accountability”.
I’ll copy-paste here the comment I entered at my favorite re-blogging site:
“Risky Israeli behavior threatens everyone” Yesssss! — and that’s exactly what the militant/political Zionists holding (temporary, one hopes) sway in Tel Aviv and ZioOccupied WashDC want it.
Thanks, Phil. Terrific analysis, as always. (“What Israel is really thinking when it seeks to create anarchy all around its borders is anyone’s guess….” Yeah, it’s damnably difficult to try to guess the ‘thinking’ of a warped ideology and its criminally psychotic agents and fellow travelers–with emphasis on ‘psychosis.’)
(“…Russian intelligence plane….” Hmmm: I’m moved to note that the USS Liberty, attacked and massacred by the Zioentity in international waters with the intent of leaving no trace of it or its crew on June 8, 1967, was an INTELLIGENCE SHIP. Connection?…e.g., the Zios don’t want anyone surveilling the battlefield, in comport with the Mossad’s mantra “By way of war wage deception”?)
LOL, Obama signed the JPOA with Iran, and Trump tore it up. What is the use for Iranians to talk to him, so that he tear up next deal and proudly claim that I, Trump have subjugated the Iranian Regime, like I did to North Korea.
How many Nuclear Plants North Korea has? How many have been destroyed yet? Under JPOA, the Heavy Water Plant has been shut down for destruction. Other Iran’s Nuclear Plants have to be under JPOA supervision and all the Nuclear Material has to be removed from Iran. Overnight North Korea becomes a Non-Nuclear Power by singing a piece of paper with Trump. North Korea is no longer a Devil State.
Bush, Obama, Trump, Muller… all are Deep State.
Why? Because you have been told by MSM. And, you are ready to embargo, sanction and subjugate innocent people.
Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria…. are not enough for you!
The whole point of the six day war was a massive land grab by Israel.
Why would Israel offer to give the land back for peace? Why would anyone buy into that story?
Below, a great article by Paul Craig Roberts; no waffling, he pierces the phoney GWOT and blatant land grab, formation of Greater Israel!
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/09/25/is-russia-being-betrayed-by-its-own-intelligensia/
And why would the whores in Congress want to do that?
These guys are getting rich feeding at the trough.
They do not mind selling their souls and the country for the shekels.
Good plan and I am all for it.
The problem is that a lot of “we the people” are totally ignorant about what has happened to the country and in fact are all on board with the worship of Zion and fighting wars on behalf of our indispensable and noble friend.
But the more people learn that we have been had–by the Zionists and the myriad Bush, Clinton, Obama and McCain garden variety traitors who infect our government–we will be in a mess.
I do not see a reasonable and peaceful solution to our problems. But I fully agree that we have to try.
Both US and Israel produce and use the chemical/biological weapon: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israel_and_weapons_of_mass_destruction
“Israel has not ratified the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). … a chemical weapons program might be located at the Israel Institute for Biological Research in Ness Ziona. …
Israel is not a signatory to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).”
“Secret American Laboratory Performs Deadly Human Experiments in Caucasus’ Georgia:” https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/09/21/bombshell-secret-american-laboratory-performs-deadly-human-experiments-in-caucasus-georgia/
“…the US is developing a weaponized cholera virus at the Lugar Laboratory in Tbilisi, Georgia. The proposed mortality rate for this “product” will be 50% and there will be no vaccine. … The US Department of Defense took over this facility … the “scientific research” into animal and human diseases it claims to be carrying out is merely a front for developing new biological strains, viruses and bacteria, and then testing them on the Georgian population without asking for consent…” https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/01/18/richard-e-lugar-body-of-evidence-suggests-new-us-biological-warfront-opening-column-politics-region-caucasus-country-georgia/
“Editor’s note: There will be no US investigation into Lugar, for the simple reason that Lugar Labs is one of two sites in Georgia that were used by the US and Israel to develop biological weapons” https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/09/12/former-georgian-ministers-urges-trump-to-investigate-experiments-at-lugar-laboratory/
A memo for Nuky Haley and Mustached idiot Bolton: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-16/us-diplomats-involved-trafficking-human-blood-and-pathogens-secret-military-program
“The US Embassy to Tbilisi transports frozen human blood and pathogens as diplomatic cargo for a secret US military program. … Pentagon scientists have been deployed to the Republic of Georgia and have been given diplomatic immunity…
This military facility is just one of the many Pentagon biolaboratories in 25 countries across the world. They are funded by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) under a $ 2.1 billion military program – Cooperative Biological Engagement Program (CBEP), and are located in former Soviet Union countries such as Georgia and Ukraine, the Middle East, South East Asia and Africa.”
The Zionists are having their way with Trump, right now, but they don’t completly control him, as when he says he’d meet with the Iranians. Might be bull but to the rabid Izraeli Firsters it sent a shiver down their spines thus the festering ‘resistance’ to Trump by The Chosen. Zionist Jews want total subjugation to Israel, as most politicians in Washington are.
With regard to Venezuela and NKorea, military intervention would actually be good for the people living there and would have few negative impacts on America.
In Venezuela all we have to do is help the Venezuelans get rid of the incompetent communist regime. No troops on the ground and very little collateral damage. That helps all of Venezuela’s neighbors who are being inundated with immigrants from Venezuela. And some of these immigrants could end up in the USA and we have enough immigrants. Maybe an international police force has to be sent in, temporarily, to help the country stabilize as the internal police forces are already disintegrating.
As far as the NORKS, if they are not stopped they will have the capabilty to hit us with nuclear weopons. Not acceptable. The Koreans as a race are incapable of easy unification as the German race was able to do. A push night be needed. If Yung Fat Kim double crosses Trump on all these peace talks the Americans are within their right to destroy the NORKS nuclear capabilities. Hopefully Yung Fat Kim will see the light but China might be a problem by giving Kim covert help (delaying actions) as Trump is playing hardball with the Chinese on trade and like the Jews, to Chinese money isnt everything, it’s the only thing. (Grin)
BTW, I was against the Iraq war and I’m for peace with Iran. And we should work with the Russians on stabilizing Syria. No wars for the Zionist Entity.
” Shutting Down Free Speech in America: Government and Lobbyists Work Together to Destroy the First Amendment:” https://www.globalresearch.ca/shutting-down-free-speech-in-america-government-and-lobbyists-work-together-to-destroy-the-first-amendment/5655020
“One of the organizations most interested in limiting conversations about what is going on in the world is the ADL [Anti-Defamation League] which claims that it is “the world’s leading organization combating anti-Semitism and hate of all kinds…”
– The ADL is the same “combatant” that has been supporting the revival of Nazism in Ukraine: https://www.alternet.org/world/how-israel-lobby-protected-ukrainian-neo-nazis
“If passed, Conyers’ amendment would have explicitly barred those found to have offered “praise or glorification of Nazism or its collaborators, including through the use of white supremacist, neo-Nazi, or other similar symbols” from receiving any form of support from the US Department of Defense. … Despite their stated mission to combat anti-Semitism and violent extremism, the ADL and Wiesenthal Center refused to support Jeffries and Conyers’ proposal.”
– As the true zionists, the ADL and Wiesenthal Center are firmly in support of “glorification of Nazism or its collaborators, including through the use of white supremacist, neo-Nazi, or other similar symbols.”
— Zi0nists’ support of Nazism: Nuland-Kagan from the influential Kagans’ clan of zionists “served as a foreign policy advisor to then-Vice President Dick Cheney, before being appointed as the Bush Administration’s Ambassador to NATO. … She is responsible for covering up the powerful role of the Banderite Nazis in the Maidan coup and the conflict in eastern Ukraine.”
— The Jewish State has been arming the Nazi: https://stephenlendman.org/2018/07/israel-sells-arms-to-ukrainian-nazis/
— Viva Shoah-biz and the righteous ADL & Weisenthal Center that have been in arms (literally) to protect the revival of Nazism in Ukraine.
Samson option: “Martin van Creveld, a professor of military history at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem: “Most European capitals are targets for our air force … we have the capability to take the world down with us.”
David Perlmutter, Louisiana State University professor and supporter of Israel: “What would serve the Jew-hating world better in repayment for thousands of years of massacres but a Nuclear Winter. Or invite all those tut-tutting European statesmen and peace activists to join us in the ovens? …The ultimate justice?”
– The vile David Perlmutter, “Louisiana State University professor and supporter of Israel,” should first refresh his memory about the origin of the bloody Purim (the massacre of the hospitable Persians by the scheming and arrogant Jews) and then learn a thing or two about the Jewish Bolsheviks and their massive crimes against humanity.
Despite the zionists strenuous attempts at suppressing the freedom of information and freedom of speech, the facts of the Russian tragedy have been steadily coming to light: The Jewish Bolsheviks were the worst murderers and sadists in the history of mankind.
“There is now 21.5 trillion dollars in heinous debt from being lied into endless, unconstitutional wars of aggression in the middle east.”
— The MIC has been feasting on the country along with the Israel-firsters that never ceased cheerleading for the Wars for Eretz Israel in the Middle East.
No, I didn’t miss your points. I gave you the hints that all Bush Jr. Obama, Trump and Muller are Deep State, but you didn’t understand. The 9/11 is the work of Deep State, for destroying Israel. Clear your vision and you will see what I am saying. Drip, drip, drip and the noose is being tightened around Israel, with Iran being at Israel’s doorsteps in Syria.
But you are for destruction of Venezuelan, the friend of Iran and Ahmedi Najat.
The Yung Fat Kim doesn’t go to toilet without first obtaining the approval of US President. Neither North Korea nor Iran have Nuclear Weapons.
Are you a member of IDF unit 8200? Are you a hasbara? It is apparent that you cannot handle the TRUTH.
The “Six Day War” was a pre-emptive strike by Israel, and was NOT a response to an attack by the surrounding countries.
Anna Maria, I like you too much as I believe that you post on Saker’s blog as Ann. Don’t believe in the Samson Option BS. One doesn’t need to turn off the lights at any airport for Diplomatic Cargo. For example, the Russian Embassy in USA, the land belongs to Russia free of charge, and USA cannot enter the Embassy. Any cargo for Russian Embassy doesn’t go through the Custom Checks. The Embassy trucks of Russia will drive up to the planes and unload the Cargo.
I like you too much and your posts, but let us not make ISISraHell into almighty. There is a Greater Power over the Evil Power. And, lets us not forget the Creator created the Evil Power. The Creator is ONE.
Congress, the judiciary and executive branches of government, along with all of the non-accountable “alphabet agencies” need to be reigned in, as well.
I propose a Constitutional Amendment be ratified by the several states and enacted, as well…
To wit:
“Congress shall make no law that does not apply equally to itself, the legislative, judicial and executive branches of the federal government, and its agencies, bureaus and commissions.”
It is long overdue to prohibit congress from exempting itself from laws that apply to us mere mundane citizens.
PERIOD!
I agree. The US has no intention of knowingly engaging an enemy with effective air power with which to defend itself, and respond in kind.
Diplomatic bag
I’m not for the destruction of Venezuela, on the contrary, I’m for the removal of the corrupt incompetent communist government there which is destroying the country.
As for the NORKS, Yung Fat Kim doesn’t go to the toilet without the Chi Comms permisssion.
No mention here of Putin belatedly arming Syria with advanced S-300 systems with which to defend itself. A development that will hopefully become a major game-changer.
OMG, even after the destruction of Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria…, you still believe what you read and see on MSM. Please get your head out of MSM.
You seems to be against Communism, and not against those who yield obsolete power over their citizens. All three Systems, Capitalism, Socialism and Communism are Economic Systems and not Political Systems. However all these three Economic Systems are disguised under the Political Systems. Like USA is Capitalism Economic Power called a Democracy (Political System), but fully controlled by Deep State.
Try to use process of elimination, by slowly, slowly taking things away until you arrive at the culprit.
Fully agree! Drip, drip, drip…., slowly, slowly the noose is tightening. The NutYahoo is in USA, to beg Trump to talk to the Russian.
Beside USA, which country has left JPOA? The others are trying to come up with different currency, so to help Iran bypass the sanctions imposed on them by USA.
You may be right that a lot of people are “ignorant”, but I bet there are a lot “less” ignorant Americans than you think think there are.
A lot less.
Every single taxpayer in this country is now on the hook for $176,000.00.
For what ?
Do you think they are happy about that ?
You have got to be kidding me.
Let me ask you something….How many Americans have you met, in your lifetime, who actually ENJOY being defrauded out of their money ?
I think if you ask every single citizen in this country who has been “lied” into war , whether they should pay the bill or the” liars” should pay the bill…..
You will get, at least 20 million signatures, on the referendum, in ……under TWO WEEKS !
Do you honestly believe that Iranian Government is so imbecile, that they will enter JPOA with USA as a Deal, rather than a Treaty. And, you keep forgetting this Deal was offered to Iran by Obama with lots of cash. Then you claim, “Obama was completely controlled by the Cabal.”
The paper on the JPOA Deal is singed is not worth to be used as toilet paper as it will be very rough. It is not like Charmin Toilet Paper. It didn’t take Trump very long to tear it up!
I guess we are not completely stupid on some issues, but there is certainly a lot to be desired on the rest. The MSM is the primary reason why so many of us are ignorant of world affairs. Until we beat that, it is an uphill battle.
This revolution will not be televised.
Do you understand the meaning of that one ?
Chavez was very likely bumped off by your dear leader too,.
To paraphrase Jeff Cohen,
Talking about removing corrupt incompetent regime, ever heard of the swamp……Venezuela is none of your gawd damned biz, what ever happen to charity starts at home ?
Do you even know how many times Nk conducted nuke test in-spite of Beijing’s objection ?
So you’r just an echo chamber for your dear leader ?
Meanwhile, people comment on the ever-dishonest and war-mongering Israeli politicians and the Jewish State: http://thesaker.is/september-25-2018-syrian-military-to-get-s-300-systems-other-assistance-from-russia/
1.
“Haaretz: “Israel is convinced of the credibility of the IAF’s investigation and of its ability to persuade the Americans that the IDF’s version of what downed the plane on September 17 is reliable.”
They would just absolutely love to be able to manipulate Russia like they do America.
When they used their bulldozer to crush Rachel Corrie in 2003, US officials immediately accepted their “explanation” of what happened and refused to pursue the matter any further. To date, Rachel’s family cannot find not even 1 US politician or official, who wants to hear them out.
How disgraceful!
Israel gets unconditional economic and political support from the US because the US only exists to do Israel’s bidding!.”
2.
“If there is any good to come out of this tragedy, after half million Syrians killed, millions of refugees and Russian and Iranian protectors ‘legitimate targets’ in Israeli eyes, it will be that Israel is finally held accountable. Like any common criminal, if a country could be sent to jail, Israel would qualify since it carried out the Nakba.
And the fact that Netanyahu is clearly unrepentant, marks him as a war criminal who should, in fact, be sent to prison or treated the way WWII war criminals were treated.
It would be a great day to see him in a cage, the way Eichmann was treated in an Israeli court.”
– The comparison of Bibi with Eichmann is rather demeaning towards Eichmann.
Particularly because Bibi, and his Ukrainian Jewish counterpart Groysman, are fond of Nazism: http://globalintelhub.com/israel-sells-arms-ukrainian-nazis/
And where are the noisy warriors from ADL and Simon Wiesenthal Center, the self-proclaimed “Nazi-hunters? — They are busy with fighting the freedom of information and freedom of speech in order to protect Israel’s and Bolsheviks’ crimes. Moreover, the ADL and Simon Wiesenthal Center have been protective of the glorification of Nazism: https://www.sott.net/article/289219-Israel-shows-its-hand-How-the-Israel-lobby-helped-protect-the-neo-Nazis-of-Ukraine
Why insist on a more democratic country in Syria . The more democratic a Muslim country becomes the less freedom is allowed because the country always chooses to be more Islamic . Dosn’t the west understand Sharia law is different from democracy .
Optimistically, Alexander suggested: “I think if you ask every single citizen in this country who has been “lied” into war , whether they should pay the bill or the” liars” should pay the bill….. You will get, at least 20 million signatures, on the referendum, in ……under TWO WEEKS !
Hi Alexander!
… Nice wish, above, but I regret to say that getting potential 20 million (+) grievance-signatures still must be cordially received and democratically acted upon by the Jewish Lobby controlled Congress. Ain’t no such thing allowed in ZUSA, Alexander!
… Uh, maybe action with five (5) or so pissed off Jewish billionaire signatures? Otherwise, the gallant but defrauded “20 million” might as well send the petition to the Late Show, and ask the comical host to write a reply.
… Fyi, during the W. Bush adminiZtration’s “liberation” of Iraq, & after being fairly peppered as chickenhawk, V.P. Cheney said that he didn’t fight in Vietnam because he “had other priorities.”
… Please consider the WaPo article (linked below) and you shall recall how our fraudster Knesset/Senate had “other priorities” and blessed the April 2003 unnecessary, immoral, and expensive Shock & Awe?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/onpolitics/transcripts/senaterollcall_iraq101002.htm?noredirect=on
Selah, One Big Israeli Lie bare-knuckles a 20 Million Strong Truth!
Two points to comment on…
First, the Russians had not provided IFF “friend or foe” codes to the Syrians, so the S-200 command had no way of telling the S-200 that the Russian IL-20 was friendly. This apparently will be changed in the new upgrades to the Syrian systems that the Russians will be installing over the new few weeks and months.
Second, during the incident where Russian contractors were killed, numbers of up to 200 killed were reported. But a German newspaper investigated these claims and the number is more likely to be a dozen or two dozen, not anything larger.
More importantly, today Russia announced that it is not only going to deliver S-300 systems to Syria, and enough of them to cover most of Syria that isn’t desert, but they are also going to be jamming any aircraft or missile which attacks near the borders of Syria and portions of the Mediterranean. This puts up an official or unofficial “no-fly zone” around northern Syria and the Russian bases there.
Russia is serious about deterring any more Israeli attacks on Syria. The S-300 systems have the range to see Israeli aircraft as they leave their airfields in Israel and cover a good portion of Lebanon as well, since the Israeli aircraft frequently attack from inside Lebanese airspace (illegally, of course). They can also engage multiple targets at once.
Which means the next time Israel attacks Syria, they will lose planes and pilots.
Well, look who might be targets next!
S-300s in, Patriots out: US to withdraw missiles from 3 Middle East countries
https://www.rt.com/usa/439497-us-withdraws-patriot-missiles/
Responding to the report, the Kuwaiti military downplayed the Pentagon’s decision, saying their own long-range air-defense systems – the same Patriot missiles bought from the US – would be enough to protect the nation.
Washington regularly uses the deployment of advanced weapon systems to allied nations as a bargaining chip, where those countries wish to boost their defenses. For instance, in early 2013, the US, Germany and the Netherlands deployed their Patriot batteries to Turkey, as Ankara complained about a threat posed by the war in neighboring Syria.
Turkey didn’t have a developed national air-defense system at the time and was selecting which long-range SAMs to buy, with American, European and Chinese producers competing for the contract.
As Turkey’s relations with its American and European allies soured over the years, the initial arms providers pulled out their assets, with Spain and Italy stepping in. The falling-out was also reflected in Turkey’s decision to purchase the Russian S-400 system rather than one produced by a NATO member, despite objections from Washington.
This is the Jews. This is what they are about. They say they deserve to have all the US power and influence for the Jews and Israel…..the hubris is beyond astounding. They may succeed in gaining 100% power. Then there will be another holocaust for them.
Billions in our community’ — Israel supporters make frank appeals to Jewish wealth and influence
US Politics
Philip Weiss on September 25, 2018
”In the last year, Israel’s supporters in the U.S. have made frank appeals to Jewish wealth and power as weapons to fight Israel’s delegitimization from the left. The Israel lobby used to be more veiled when flexing its monetary muscles.
But these calls have gotten pretty explicit, as Josh Block’s program for Jews to use the “billions… at rest in our community” to buy up media properties and turn those publications into tribunes for Israel shows.
Here’s a list of four statements by Israel supporters citing Jewish influence.
A leading funder of neoconservative causes, Roger Hertog spoke of Jewish wealth and influence, and “billionaires,” in the context of the battle over Israel, at the conservative Jewish Leadership Conference last year.
”All of us are aware that this has been a remarkable era for American Jews. Our forefathers who came to this country generations ago could never have conceived of what their children, their grandchildren, great grandchildren would accomplish. Not just unparalleled material success, but recognition and influence in the larger society beyond most of what we could ever have thought was possible. Jews today make up ten percent of the Senate and a third of the Supreme Court, 25 percent of the billionaires, not to mention science, medicine, culture, religion, arts, the academy, and yes philanthropy. But this is no ordinary time. Serious struggles do confront us, especially as it relates to what is happening with assimilation, intermarriage, open anti-semitism disguised as anti-Zionism on college campuses and elsewhere. And as the Pew studies show, young American Jews have increasingly become indifferent to Israel.”
Hertog is not the only man to cite billionaires. Last week Eli Clifton reported that Josh Block of the rightwing Israel Project (which is funded by Paul Singer and Seth Klarman among others) issued a challenge to the Jewish Funders Network last March about the power of wealth to “control the media.” Block’s statement has been taken down from that forum, but here’s an extended excerpt:
TIP [the Israel Project] was founded in 2002 based on the recognition that “they who control the media, define the narrative – and they who control the narrative secure the outcomes they desire.”…
There are billions of dollars capital at rest in our community, philanthropic and otherwise.
Jeff Bezos parked $250m of his money to buy the Washington Post. Let’s even say the paper loses $20m a year to operate – some of our community foundation give away multiples of that in tzedkah [charity] annually.
What is the value of defining the topography of truth? Especially at a time when there is a deliberate war being waged by Israel’s adversaries on history and an effort to delegitimize Zionism, Jewish history and, connection to the land of Israel…
Newsweek is for sale yet again, after being bought for $1 and its debt by IAC & Barry Diller, and then sold for an undisclosed sub-$10m sum to a South Korean Christian Cult that is a spin-off of the Moonies.
This presents an opportunity for pro-Israel messaging in the media. What if it were owned by members of our community? Can you name a SINGLE MAINSTREAM magazine or media outlet that is reliably pro-Israel? Any that is not seen as conservative? The WSJ will soon change hands from generation to generation, where the views of the Middle East differ greatly.
There IS so much capital at rest in our community….and so many ways to leverage those sums for altruistic philanthropic aims, through PRIs and other philanthropic and traditional venture funding. There are even ways to profit, and do well while doing good…
Imagine a media investment fund – to acquire brands at a discount, and create new high-value, niche audiences of hundreds of thousands who help us reach billions — as TIP has proven can be done….
Are you interested in taking our destiny in our own hands – or should we let others define who we are and what the place of a Jewish state in the world is?
If you would like to join me in a discussion of the low barriers to entry in building and acquiring media outlets today – and the IMPERATIVE of thinking differently about what is possible with venture philanthropy and benefit corporations to build the media and information infrastructure that the Jewish and pro-Israel community require — please contact me.
During her Rosh Hashanah sermon equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, Rabbi Angela Buchdahl of New York’s Central Synagogue was honest about Jewish power.
I want to acknowledge that despite the stories I shared [of rising anti-Semitism] that right now in America is perhaps the best time in our history to be a Jew. We should recognize that sitting in this room– our Jewish community holds extraordinary levels of power.
As we reported last year, Alan Dershowitz spoke of the Jewish contribution to American society and our right to “power” and “influence” on foreign policy as a result, at a Westchester synagogue:
People write a book called the Israel lobby and complain that AIPAC is one of the most powerful lobbies in Washington. My response to that is, that’s not good enough. We should be the most powerful lobby in Washington….We are entitled to use our power. We have contributed disproportionately to the success of this country. We have done so much for this country. When you think of how much better this country has become since our grandparents and great grandparents took the risk of coming here, we have not only the right we have the obligation to speak out, and use every piece, every bit of power available in support of Israel…. Look, we are the most affluent successful generation of Jews anywhere in the world, that’s the good news. … We are a very influential community. We deserve our influence.
Having written about Jewish influence myself over the years, and been called an anti-Semite for doing so, it’s fascinating to me to see Israel supporters rallying round that influence. I’ve long stated that Jews of my generation and older believed that we deserved our (astonishing) success in the U.S. because we are smarter than non-Jews, and we had fostered engines of the U.S. economy from entertainment to media to Wall Street. There’s a strong inhibition about discussing this, though, because the Jewish elite social function in Europe was a source of resentment that led to pogroms and genocide; and as a tiny minority we are felt to be equally vulnerable today.
Months ago Nada Elia wrote a piece here about the need for Jews to abandon privilege in order to be effective in pushing Palestinian rights. I essentially agree; though that privilege has a structural character, and these statements support such a view, that the Israel lobby is based on wealth and influence.”
Ever since Russia and China were humiliated when NATO destroyed Yugoslavia in 1999 Russia and China have partnered and prepared for their dismemberment . China will shoot down our global positioning satlelites and Russia will send nuclear bombs from outer space that nobody can contest .
Yes, this is why I’ve been told, point blank, not to expect cooperation from the Congressional Black Caucus in any criticism of Israel.
“Aggressive war directed at a non-threatening country is the ultimate war crime….”
Syria is not a country. The Assad “government” is a collection of hoodlums who are stalking horses for Israel’s mortal enemy, Iran, and for America’s mortal enemy, Russia. Israel is not engaged in an “aggressive war.” It is merely policing the Middle East, just like law enforcement officers police high-crime neighborhoods in American cities.
Syria, “a country with which [Israel] is not at war and which has not attacked [Israel] or threatened [Israel] in any way.”
Of course Israel is not “at war” with Syria. As already noted, Syria is not a “country,” so how could Israel be “at war” with it? As to “threats,” however, the very existence of the Assad mafia is a threat to Israel. And this so-called “country” of Syria is in reality a part of Eretz Ysrael, which G-d gave to His People in an eternal Promise. Eretz Yisrael, from the River to the Sea!
This website’s anti-Semitic attacks on the one democracy in the Middle East are proof of why Congress must enact legislation to prevent misuse of the Internet.
NEVER AGAIN!
GPS are ~20000 km from Earth and there are 31 of them, if memory serves me well. I look forward to see the Chinese weapon that will down them.
Let us not forget that Samaria and Judea are part of greater Syria. Israel is like an acute infection that can be eliminated, Judaism is the pathogen, but Greater Syria is the organism.
Dershowitz is entitled to his opinion. Looking from abroad, the main Jewish contribution to the USA I see is to have made it the most loathed nation on Earth. Actually every great country they have managed to take control of has ended up being loathed by the rest of Mankind.
Well, as long as there are so many goyim buying crap made in Hollywood, Jewish power is safe.
Okay, so it’s all Syria and Russia’s fault. Or, generally speaking, all Arabs and specifically the Palestinians. We get where you’re coming from.
Yes it is (Monroe Doctrine) and when it affects masses of illegals flooding it’s immediate neighbors and then probably US.
Your logic or more correctly lack thereof escapes me. If China, the NORKS only benefactor, can’t control them what chance does Trump have in controlling them.
PS. I am a 98% Trumpster. I was against the tax cut for the top tier, but that was more the Republi’tard party and the Zionist billionaires boys club. I was against him getting out of the Iran deal and of course I’m against his pro Zionist policy but he’s still better than all the other owned politicians out there, ’nuff said.
Trump is in Bibi’s back pocket. And here is what I’ve concluded from this incident:
Putin is a wimp.
Syrians can’t shoot straight.
Arab leaders, all of them, are weak and corrupt.
Americans are oblivious to much of reality.
I voted AGAINST McCain so you can imagine what I think of him, but Bolton is 100 times worse. The man is truly evil!!!!
Though I find Zionism a detestable ideology, I don’t want the destruction of Israel. True, Israeli leadership are awful people. That’s not a reason to deny a right to life to people who have settled on just ~30000 sq. km of the whole ME.
They would have got far more land and far less desert and Arabs if they had chosen the option of Patagonia the Zionists once considered.
So true! 1the USA is owned lock, stock and barrel by the Zio’s and their thirty pieces of silver!!!!
Another strange reply. Are you for the deal or not? Are you for Trump or Obama?
As a matter of fact while they might both be owned, Donald is a lot more independent than Barry. First he’s 71 and Barry is what 56? Just the age makes Barry more vulnerable to the Cabal. Second Donny has had money all his life, Barry not so much. This makes Barry more beholden to the Cabal than Donald.
But enough of this, you and dink err I mean denk should go to logic class.
Deal, No!
Treaty, Yes!
Do you know the difference between Deal and Treaty?
I am 100% for Trump, Obama, Bush Jr., Bush Sr., Muller… and all the Deep State. But I don’t condone their actions, though I understand they are fighting the Greatest Evil ISISraHell.
I am 100% against Evil Bubba and Evil Hellary.
BTW, President Trump will sign a Treaty with Iran, on Iranians Terms. Which will be ratified by more than 2/3 of the US House making The Treaty a law, so no US President can tear it up.
Yea Bolton is evil, someone shoot the sob please and shut him up.
EU Plan to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran
Bolton Vows ‘Hell to Pay’ of Iran Defies US Wishes
Jason Ditz Posted on September 25, 2018Categories NewsTags Bolton, EU, Iran, Pompeo
On Monday night, EU officials unveiled a planned clearing house that would allow international companies, including all of Europe, Russia, and China, to continue trading with Iran while circumventing US banking sanctions.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it was “deeply disappointing” to hear that the plan existed, and that he considers it an attempt to bolster Iran’s “ranking as the number one state sponsor of terror,” and counterproductive to US goals.
Not complying with US goals is very much the point. The US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, and has been trying to impose trading sanctions since then. All other nations remain in the nuclear deal, and are trying to save the deal by letting trade continue to flow.
John Bolton also continued to threaten Iran, saying that there would be “hell to pay” if Iran crosses the US or any of its allies, or defies US interests. He also insisted the EU was too weak to follow through on the plan to circumvent US sanctions, and that the US would never allow Europe to defy them at any rate.
That’s like trying to choose between good pathogens and bad pathogens.
LOL, is Bolton saying that just because of Iran, the USA will make the whole world their enemy. Instead using persuasion and arm twisting on them behind the curtain as in olden days, USA has fallen so low to threaten them for the world to see it openly!
I wonder what the British, French, German citizens are thinking about Bolton. These citizens knew that they are the slaves of USA, but nobody talked about it, now it is all out in open.
And, of course Britain, French and German governments at the same time against Syria.
Trump keeps reminding us that it is all Fake News!
France helped Israel for Syria to shoot down the Russian IL-20 Plane. Of course no wreckage, as it was downed in Mediterranean Sea.
The consequences of the above, the Syrian skies are forever closed for Israel.
Israel will have to think twice before attacking Syria again: Official
Bullshit! That may have been the way the cowardly obama thinks along with the pussified staff he surrounded himself with. Trump would not stand for the sinking of an aircraft carrier . Trump and his Generals know that Russia is a paper tiger that even Germany could handle by itself. Between the USA and Germany they would accomplish what General Patton wanted to do at the end of WW2 in record time. Defeatist cowards like you only think they know……….
Everyone forgets the news after few days. Are Saudi Arabic and United Arab Emirates still maintaining embargo against Qatar. Though, it helped Iran and Qatar to become bosom buddies.
No Arab Government will give up on Jerusalem and the al-Quds Mosque, if they did, they will be lynched by their own citizens.
The way to destroy Jewish Power, is to keep on giving them long, long rope. And, eventually they hang themselves.
Attention supporters of Christopher Bollyn’s seminal & daring work, “Solving 9/11,” a new book, & many articles!
… The distinguished Paul Craig Roberts has apparently broken restrictive Zionist Jew chains, and united with C. Bollyn as to who did 9/11 & details how. Please refer to Mr. Robert’s history-making article below?
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/09/26/chuck-baldwin-sums-it-up-trump-blew-it/
… I hazard to say that PCR is now the first prominent American who, along with Chuck Baldwin’s assistance, bestowed honor upon Mr. Bollyn’s service to 9/11 Truth!
If….if they start and keep doing that it is an escalation of the conflict there.
Then, the “jamming” works both ways. Good and/or bad.
No it does not.
SHOOTING down does.
Imagine, for the sake of conversation, that, say, Mexican air force does to New Mexico as IAF does to Syria.
I, for some reasons, just feel that the US Air Force would be doing a “bit” more than just jamming there.
Yes, my friend, you have put your finger on the vital points, the rest is mere detail. One other point I’d like to toss in: the US deep state (both pro and anti Trump factions) are desperate to dominate the world but haven’t been able to figure out how to. So, at this time, we have wimps, fools, the corrupt, and the deranged leading various countries and the people have their heads buried in the sand.
I’ve always thought of the Patagonia option as a zionist marketing stunt to rally Jews over a “return” to Palestine. Though I think that an Israel in Patagonia would have been far less nefarious than an Israel in Palestine.
Zionists even floated the idea of an Israel in South Africa. Obviously, far more got hooked into that idea than in that of Patagonia. I don’t know how much precious metals and diamond deposits influenced them to take into consideration that option.
Anyway, I think Israel is more a way to deflect blame for the globalist Jews actions than a goal in itself. The bad ones wouldn’t be hurt a bit if Israel disappeared. Israelis are so full of themselves that they don’t realise they’re walking a tightrope and nobody will mourn if tomorrow they’re gone.
Eventually, the pitcher will go to the well once too often.
Even staunch opponents to the 9/11 truthers are starting to come around, little by little:
Er…….. shouldn’t I? There’s no genetic bar to learning proper English as far as I’m aware. One of the best authors in English I’ve ever read, Chinua Achebe, was a Nigerian.
Israel and its agents here in the US are phishing for a pretext for war with Iran. This is the second act of the Clean Break strategy in my favorite PJB article, Whose War? https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/whose-war/
You’re still out there fighting the good fight against the odds. God bless you, Phil.
The propaganda talking point israel’s internet shills use as a pretext to bomb Syria.. that Syria and Lebanon are still “at war” with israel.. is pretentious horsechit. The only country that has attacked the other since 1967 (when the “jewish state” conducted their sneak attack on Egypt, Syria and Jordan) is… you guessed it…israel…