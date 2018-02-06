The Nunes Memo Needs More Work

The House Intelligence Committee Memo on possible FBI and Justice Department malfeasance relating mostly to the investigation of Donald Trump associate Carter Page is in some ways a bewildering document. As a former intelligence officer, the first thing I noticed was that the claim by Democrats on the Committee that the memo’s release amounted to “treason” and would compromise classified information does not hold water. I could identify nothing in the memo that was even plausibly damaging to national security, though it might be argued that writing down anything about the activity and operation of the FISA court is ipso facto a compromise of secrets. It is a view that I would dispute because the memo does not actually expose any ongoing investigations or place in danger law enforcement officials. It is one of those fake security arguments that go something like “It is secret because it is secret.”
The document is generally being referred to as the “Nunes Memo” after the name of the head of the House Intelligence Community, Devin Nunes, who ordered it drafted and who has been promoting its release. Having read the text through a number of times, it would appear to me that, in spite of Republican claims, it is somewhat less than a bombshell. It will need considerable elaboration to allow one to come to any real conclusions regarding whether sometimes sloppy FBI and DOJ procedures were either deliberate or driven by malice. It suggests that the Bureau may have been less than forthcoming in seeking a FISC ruling on Carter Page, who was at the time of the warrant not any longer a low-level associate of the Trump campaign, but there is no real hard evidence that the omission was deliberate and no compelling revelation of motive apart from the evidence that some senior officials and the author of the Steele Dossier did not like Donald Trump.
Even the evidence about the critically important Steele Dossier provided by the memo is somewhat ambiguous, particularly as the document suggests that Steele was a paid and fully controlled “intelligence source” of the Bureau and must have been acting under FBI direction. His meeting with a Legatt Officer in Rome at the insistence of the Bureau also suggests that he was cooperating without authorization from his former employer MI6, which could mean trouble down the road for Steele.
Beyond that there is some confusion. One source, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, said, but has since recanted, that the dossier was essential to the FISC request while another Assistant FBI Director Bill Priestap saying its allegations were in their “infancy” of being corroborated. That would seem to suggest that the Bureau deliberately used an unvetted Steele report of questionable provenance to make a case to surveil an American citizen under FISA, but is that really true? Indeed, it appears that the Democrats will concede that the dossier was used but it was only a “small and insignificant” part of the case. But if that was not so and the Republican allegation is basically correct, it would be devastating as the dossier was, in FBI Director James Comey’s judgment, “salacious.” And we do not know, of course, what the Bureau had developed on Page independently, which is no doubt what its counter-offensive and that of the Democrats will also focus on, a response which, incidentally, could reveal actual secrets relating to intelligence sources and methods.
And then there is FISA itself and its court. It is a peculiar structure intended to protect the civil liberties of suspects suspected of being “foreign agents” by requiring the government to show cause for a surveillance, but it has morphed into a rubber stamp for investigation of anyone and nearly everyone who can plausibly be suspected of nearly anything. It has replaced the civil court standard of “probable cause” to initiate surveillance with nothing more than suspicion. It only hears one side of an argument, that provided by the FBI, and it approves over 99% of requests. The investigations that it authorizes are far more intrusive than in normal civil or criminal cases, to include nearly everything connected with an individual.
So, we are left with a bowl of porridge – the FBI might have, and probably did, frontload its request to the court to favor the action that it wanted to take, but isn’t that normal procedure anyway? Is anyone expecting a police agency charged with finding and arresting bad guys and promoting its people on that basis to be objective? If one looks at the terrorism related convictions since 2001, it is clear that the Bureau will do whatever it takes to get a conviction, up to an including inserting informants who actually instigate the criminal activity, a practice known as entrapment. Even the FISA court is aware of FBI inventiveness. In 2002 it identified 75 false or misleading claims made by Bureau officers and some officials have been blocked from testifying before the court due to their having provided false witness.
FBI procedures and ambiguities aside, this is nevertheless serious business. If it can be determined that the omissions in submissions to the FISC were deliberate and calculated, the astute blogger Publius Tacitus has correctly observed that some senior FBI and DOJ officials who signed off on misleading or fraudulent applications concealing the antecedents of the so-called Steele Dossier to the FISC are now facing possible contempt-of-court charges that would include prison sentences. They include James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates, Dana Boente and Rob Rosenstein.
So there is likely considerably more controversy to come, whether or not the Bureau can or cannot provide backstory that credibly challenges the Republican Intelligence Committee memo. But it is also intriguing to consider what is missing from the document. As it is focused on the FBI and DOJ, there is no speculation about the possible role of senior intelligence officials CIA Director John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. Michael Isikoff reported in September 2016 that the two men were involved in obtaining information on Page and it has also been suggested that Brennan sought and obtained raw intelligence from British, Polish, Dutch and Estonian intelligence services, which apparently was then passed on to the Bureau and might have motivated James Comey to proceed with his investigation of the Trump associates. One has to consider that Brennan and Clapper, drawing on intelligence resources and connections, might have helped the FBI build a fabricated case against Trump.
Senator John McCain, a highly vocal critic of Trump, might have also become involved, wittingly or unwittingly, in the project to feed derogatory information on the GOP president-elect and his associates to the FBI. He reportedly obtained a copy of the Steele Dossier in December 2017 and passed it on to Comey, clearly intending that the FBI Director should take some action regarding it.
Indeed, there were many prominent voices raised demanding that something be done about Donald Trump. Eleven months ago, shortly after Trump took office, Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell, speculated on how he had been “…led to believe that maybe even the Democratic Party, whatever element of it, approached John Brennan at the CIA, maybe even the former president of the United States. And John Brennan, not wanting his fingerprints to be on anything, went to his colleague in London GCHQ, MI-6 and essentially said, ‘Give me anything you’ve got.’ And he got something and he turned it over to the DNC or someone like that. And what he got was GCHQ MI-6s tapes of conversations of the Trump administration perhaps, even the President himself. It’s really kind of strange, at least to me, they let the head of that organization go, fired him about the same this was brewing up. So I’m not one to defend Trump, but in this case he might be right.”
Wilkerson is referring to the highly unusual abrupt resignation of Robert Hannigan, the Director of Britain’s version of the National Security Agency (NSA), referred to by the acronym GCHQ, which took place on January 23rd of last year. The British Official Secrets Act has meant that there was at that time little speculation in the U.K. media about the move, but some observers have wondered if it is somehow connected to possible collaboration with U.S. intelligence officers over Donald Trump. That remains an area of inquiry that has hardly been looked at, perhaps because the thought that the country’s top national security agencies were involved in a something like a grand conspiracy to subvert an election is still something that Congress would prefer not to consider.
One truly very interesting aspect of the Republican memo that has been scarcely commented upon is that even though the mainstream media is continuing to exercise its dangerous obsession with Russia by demanding that the Russiagate inquiry should continue full speed in spite of the concerns raised by the Republicans, there is absolutely nothing in the memo itself that indicates that Moscow tried to recruit any Trump associate as an agent or interfere in the U.S. election. The raison d’etre for the Congressional and Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigations appears to be lacking. Perhaps it is all sound and fury signifying nothing, but Russia might in reality have done little beyond the usual probing and nosing around that intelligence agencies routinely do. If the alleged Russiagate conspiracy is never actually demonstrated, which looks increasingly likely, it would certainly disappoint the many American talking heads and media “experts” who have been making a living off of bashing Moscow 24/7.
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is www.councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is inform@cnionline.org.
Another excellent article by Giraldi. He is truly an American shining light in a media darkness.
“it would certainly disappoint the many American talking heads and media “experts””
Yes, but I would say that it has done more, much more, damage to America’s confidence and understanding of the news media and the government. While I.F. Stone correctly said “All governments lie”, we now have irrefutable evidence that not only do they lie but the government is corrupt, probably beyond redemption because any further disclosure “would damage national security”.
http://original.antiwar.com/justin/2018/02/04/fisa-gate-plot-destroy-republic/closing remarks:
"What’s exciting, to me at least, is the promise by Nunes that this is just the start of the revelations. Next up: the key role played by the State Department in the plot to destroy our republic and hand power over to unelected Deep State bureaucrats. And this means the important – perhaps decisive – part played by foreign actors in all this will be exposed to the light of day. If you thought there was howling about the first Nunes memo, wait until you hear the screams of pain coming from the foreign lobbyists and their “American” sock puppets over Part Two of the Nunes narrative. The real story of who is subverting our republic – and colluding with foreigners to accomplish that goal – is about to come out.I can hardly wait!"This isn’t about Trump. You may hate him. You may love him. That’s irrelevant. What matters is that a powerful group of Washington insiders is trying to exercise its assumed veto power over who gets to inhabit the White House – and that is impermissible as long as the republic endures."
PG has been and always is, an interesting reading.
It’s happening!
Are you not entertained goys!
Didn’t we already agree that it is NOT RussiaGate, but rather IsraelGate.
Things are cooking nicely!
IMHO this Page thing is small potatoes – when are we going to learn that Trump Tower was bugged – and that intel on Trump campaign workers was passed around the deep state? When are they going to expose the Clintons over their foundation.
People must go to jail over this.
Think Peace — Art
Plot thickens!
That not news, or shouldn’t be. There probably isn’t a person in any position of power who hasn’t abused its position, ever.
They are all guilty until proven innocent and should be regarded and treated as such. Until then, expect nothing to improve, ever. The rest is just details.
Fantasyville, i.e., trusting fools, is for little girls, and ought to be outgrown somewhere in pre-adolescence at the latest.
.
Well, doing something bad or unethical to somebody simply because you don’t like them is indeed one definition of ‘malice’. Most of us also suspect that there was a powerful element of self-interest here: these creeps feared for their jobs if Trump won and Hellary lost.
For those of you who are unfamiliar with Col. Lang’s blog, Sic Semper Tyrannis, you have a real treat ahead of you. In addition to Col. Lang himself, his guest bloggers (such as Publius) are excellent, as are most of the commenters there. Lang was a Green Beret in Vietnam, and later became a Mideast specialist at the DIA. He knows Arabic and Turkish, and is an invaluable source on Mideast topics, intelligence work, and occasionally, domestic politics as well.
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/
Amaze and worries me how many grown up adult, with power and influence, with plenty of money ,let them to be carry in this kind of adolescent fiction game.
It looks like an absence of honor and dignity has become a norm in the US. People do not care about their reputation. Money and power are the gods.
Nothing major will come out of the Dunes memo. Maybe some low-hanging fruit might get their naughty hands spanked, but the apex predators, like Comey or Brennan or the Killer Queen, won’t be touched.
The Deep State, like Satan, protects its own.
Fake News! No Jews named.
Unless this counts: it would certainly disappoint the many American talking heads and media “experts” who have been making a living off of bashing Moscow 24/7.
“… investigation of anyone and nearly everyone who can plausibly be suspected of nearly anything”.
And there it is, folks, that trusty old standby the passive voice! Amazingly useful to those who wish to throw mud and have it stick without having any actual facts.
As an ex-editor, I have discouraged dozens of authors from using the passive voice – if they want to make their meaning clear, that is.
On the other hand, if you want to make sure your meaning is unclear, the passive voice is your boy.
Take the sentence fragment quoted above, and let’s try to turn it into plain English.
“… investigation of anyone and nearly everyone whom someone could plausibly suspect of nearly anything”.
But who is this “someone” who has suddenly materialized in the middle of our sentence fragment? The passive construction gives the writer the luxury (perhaps the illicit luxury) of not specifying who it is who suspects. Perhaps it means “one particular insanely paranoid spook (or lawyer)”. Perhaps it could be construed to mean “any reasonable person”.
Who knows?
Well, it did expose Steele as a source of intel and going to former agents of foreign intelligence services as a method, but if our national security is hanging on sources and methods like these, then we’re as good as self-referentially screwed … we just don’t know it, because it is a deep-state secret.
Here’s one for you: An agent of a foreign intelligence service attempted to influence the US election in Hillary Clinton’s favour, and her campaign colluded with him to that end by making payments for his services via a cutout to hide the fact that campaign funds were used to that end. The collusion might not be a crime, as would also be the case with Trump and Russia, but the laundering of money is.
Lying about bank fraud perhaps? Is that yesterdays news already?
This has been the case for decades now. In terms of Russia–it is a Steele’s level “dossiers” all over the place all the time.
Donald Trump knows something we don’t know. He knows for certain whether or not he or anyone acting on his behalf colluded with Russians during the campaign. If Trump is innocent, why is he trying to discredit the FBI? If he is innocent, then that’s what Mueller’s investigation will establish. If Trump says he’s innocent, no one will believe him. If Mueller says Trump is innocent, the whole world will believe him. Trump’s best bet is to let Mueller terminate his investigation and co-operate with him in any way he asks. If Trump actually is innocent, that is… Thus, the memo is indeed not the bombshell the Republicans claim it is. In fact, it’s a tacit admission of guilt on Trump’s part. It tells us a) that Trump is guilty, b) that Carter Page knows that and can probably prove it and c) that Trump believes, or may actually know, that the FBI has obtained the damning evidence in the wiretap.
There’s nothing to suggest that the FBI lied to the FISC or even that they needed to. The Steele dossier strikes me as perfectly adequate probable cause and the fact that it was paid for strengthens that rather than weakens it. When candidates pay for dirt, they want dirt, not something fake that will blow up in their faces when they try to use it. The validity of the warrant is relevant only if a federal prosecutor seeks to use the evidence obtained against someone in criminal proceedings in a federal court. Prevailing legal opinion seems to be that a president cannot be prosecuted while he is in office. Thus, it’s hard to see how anything Page said could be used against Trump before he leaves office, at which point Russiagate would be largely irrelevant. Impeachment proceedings are not judicial proceedings and are not subject to the rules of evidence applicable in court. Thus, the fact that evidence was obtained improperly would not prevent its use in such proceedings, which themselves are not subject to judicial review. So Trump trying to discredit the FBI over the Carter Page wiretap simply points the accusing finger at himself and tells the Robert Mueller where to look for proof of Trump’s guilt! The Nunes memo is panic. It’s the desperate flailing of a cornered man.
As can be seen from the final paragraph, Mr Giraldi does not deny that there was Russian interference, which would be difficult in the light of Trump Junior’s testimony. He is defending Putin not Trump. The latter seems to be little more than a useful idiot in the “let Putin win” campaign. Why Americans would want to see their country suffer a humiliating defeat at the hands of a foreign power is something which my European mind doesn’t grasp.
None of the disneyland stuff you have written here is even worth responding to...but Mueller is a notorious deep state criminal...and so is Comey... Why and how on earth would or could Trump somehow 'collude' with Russia while running for president...?
That question answers itself because it is preposterous on its face...
The real story is the Ukraine style coup that is being attempted here against an elected president...
We've seen enough lately of bits of truth coming out that are impossible to cover up forever that tells us everything we need to know about this fake Russiagate scam and the criminals behind it...
It is using the Cold War 1.0 Playbook to start CW 2.0. The problem: CW 1.0 Playbook is full of gaping omissions and horrendous mistakes–so, it is basically incorporating old illusions into the new ones with results which are already visible. The picture is not pretty and worst is yet to come.
The FBI has been working for the owner ruler class ever since its inception. Recently they’ve achieved great success in creating ISIS patsies out of wayward slaves.
“We stopped terror!”
Nothing tops their relationship with the violent property class that Giraldi took an oath to protect- co-habitation with mortgage bankers to indemnify their crimes and make sure the proles don’t rip off the mafia. It’s fun to see the elite fight over their cops, laughter all the way to the insidious CIA. More keystrokes morons!
And there it is, folks, that trusty old standby the passive voice! Amazingly useful to those who wish to throw mud and have it stick without having any actual facts.
As an ex-editor, I have discouraged dozens of authors from using the passive voice - if they want to make their meaning clear, that is.
On the other hand, if you want to make sure your meaning is unclear, the passive voice is your boy.
Take the sentence fragment quoted above, and let's try to turn it into plain English.
"... investigation of anyone and nearly everyone whom someone could plausibly suspect of nearly anything".
But who is this "someone" who has suddenly materialized in the middle of our sentence fragment? The passive construction gives the writer the luxury (perhaps the illicit luxury) of not specifying who it is who suspects. Perhaps it means "one particular insanely paranoid spook (or lawyer)". Perhaps it could be construed to mean "any reasonable person".
Who knows?
Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Lockheed Martin, Citi Bank, offshore blood money laundering? Those are more “its” then “whoms.”
And there it is, folks, that trusty old standby the passive voice! Amazingly useful to those who wish to throw mud and have it stick without having any actual facts.
As an ex-editor, I have discouraged dozens of authors from using the passive voice - if they want to make their meaning clear, that is.
On the other hand, if you want to make sure your meaning is unclear, the passive voice is your boy.
Take the sentence fragment quoted above, and let's try to turn it into plain English.
"... investigation of anyone and nearly everyone whom someone could plausibly suspect of nearly anything".
But who is this "someone" who has suddenly materialized in the middle of our sentence fragment? The passive construction gives the writer the luxury (perhaps the illicit luxury) of not specifying who it is who suspects. Perhaps it means "one particular insanely paranoid spook (or lawyer)". Perhaps it could be construed to mean "any reasonable person".
Who knows?
Giraldi is a spook. He never says much of anything on purpose. It’s all left up to the comment section for the world’s second most heavily monitored and datamined citizens. Keep posting! Keep faux-journalism and propaganda alive!
Oh, who then is the first 'most heavily monitored and datamined citizens'?
All 17 intelligence agencies are under Israeli Zionist control as was evidenced by the fact that Israel did 911 with help of the deep state and got away with it, this proves that America has been taken over by the Satanist Zionist cabal whose only loyalty is to satan.
P. Giraldi wrote: “One truly very interesting aspect of the Republican memo that has been scarcely commented upon is that even though the mainstream media is continuing to exercise its dangerous obsession with Russia by demanding that the Russiagate inquiry should continue…”
Indeed, above, the Zio Corporate Media’s “dangerous obsession.”
In addition, the “MSM” has ignored Secretary Mad Dog Mattis’s edict about a downsizing of terrorism threat, and Russia & China are subsequently declared as the American-Israeli Empire’s # 1 threat.
Lastly, the article below reports on something the Lithuanian President has identified; a troublesome “cause & effect” matter on which our (deceptive) Zio Corporate Media has conveniently taken a “station break.”
https://news.antiwar.com/2018/02/05/russia-deploying-more-nuclear-capable-missiles-to-kaliningrad/
Thank you, Phil.
Mostly very good article.
I also read the FISA memo, and like most others who have done so, it looks pretty damning. Often those who have years of reviewing documents and cases through legal viewpoints, miss the obvious core meaning of a document through the act of over analyzing the whole thing. The involved FBI, democrat, and associated juvenile delinquent-like, pyschopath, arrogant, elitists are gradually being exposed to public consciousness.
People must go to jail over this.
Think Peace --- Art
You might take the fact that President-elect Trump moved his transition team to out of Trump Tower and to Bedminster shortly after meeting with Admiral Mike Rogers of NSA as a tactical indicator of this. You might not ever get official confirmation of this.
It is inverideed intriguing to consider what is missing from the document.
The fixation on FBI and DoJ is comical. Whose side were they on? On Hillary’s side. Hillary Clinton, that is, wife of CIA secret agent Bill, recruited by no lesser luminary than Cord Meyer. Hillary, who cut her teeth hiding crucial documents for the Watergate investigation, which Russ Baker showed was a CIA purge of Nixon (see whowhatwhy.com). FBI recruited Steele in Rome as an intelligence asset, permitting CIA to conceal his involvement with 50 U.S.C. § 3024(i) and eyes-only foreign liaison arrangements.
Hillary was CIA’s anointed figurehead, like Obama, Bush, Clinton, and Bush before her. CIA got caught trying to stuff her down the electorate’s throat, and now they are furiously kicking up ‘partisan’ dust.
The fixation on FBI and DoJ is comical. Whose side were they on? On Hillary's side. Hillary Clinton, that is, wife of CIA secret agent Bill, recruited by no lesser luminary than Cord Meyer. Hillary, who cut her teeth hiding crucial documents for the Watergate investigation, which Russ Baker showed was a CIA purge of Nixon (see whowhatwhy.com). FBI recruited Steele in Rome as an intelligence asset, permitting CIA to conceal his involvement with 50 U.S.C. § 3024(i) and eyes-only foreign liaison arrangements.
Hillary was CIA's anointed figurehead, like Obama, Bush, Clinton, and Bush before her. CIA got caught trying to stuff her down the electorate's throat, and now they are furiously kicking up 'partisan' dust.
lol. Another slave thinks the stage show is about parties. The only fight is between the slaves ears.
an unvetted Steele report of questionable provenance
. ..Like the facts that Steele was a paid FBI informant and was also on the Democrat payroll?
The fixation on FBI and DoJ is comical. Whose side were they on? On Hillary's side. Hillary Clinton, that is, wife of CIA secret agent Bill, recruited by no lesser luminary than Cord Meyer. Hillary, who cut her teeth hiding crucial documents for the Watergate investigation, which Russ Baker showed was a CIA purge of Nixon (see whowhatwhy.com). FBI recruited Steele in Rome as an intelligence asset, permitting CIA to conceal his involvement with 50 U.S.C. § 3024(i) and eyes-only foreign liaison arrangements.
Hillary was CIA's anointed figurehead, like Obama, Bush, Clinton, and Bush before her. CIA got caught trying to stuff her down the electorate's throat, and now they are furiously kicking up 'partisan' dust.
lol, another slave who believes in the fake divide. This is a stage show, all fake. Only a moron believes the media’s fake partisan entertainment.
Ok so it's all a fake put on show, something like the situation in the movie Matrix maybe (metaphorical)
Fake news is old news... haha,
but really what's so funny about ''slaves'' who don't have the best resources to figure out their escape plan, maybe not being so smart, not as Sophisticated as some commenters are?
The poor slaves need to read ''between the lines'' like Russians used to do... haha
There’s nothing to suggest that the FBI lied to the FISC or even that they needed to. The Steele dossier strikes me as perfectly adequate probable cause and the fact that it was paid for strengthens that rather than weakens it. When candidates pay for dirt, they want dirt, not something fake that will blow up in their faces when they try to use it. The validity of the warrant is relevant only if a federal prosecutor seeks to use the evidence obtained against someone in criminal proceedings in a federal court. Prevailing legal opinion seems to be that a president cannot be prosecuted while he is in office. Thus, it’s hard to see how anything Page said could be used against Trump before he leaves office, at which point Russiagate would be largely irrelevant. Impeachment proceedings are not judicial proceedings and are not subject to the rules of evidence applicable in court. Thus, the fact that evidence was obtained improperly would not prevent its use in such proceedings, which themselves are not subject to judicial review. So Trump trying to discredit the FBI over the Carter Page wiretap simply points the accusing finger at himself and tells the Robert Mueller where to look for proof of Trump’s guilt! The Nunes memo is panic. It’s the desperate flailing of a cornered man.
As can be seen from the final paragraph, Mr Giraldi does not deny that there was Russian interference, which would be difficult in the light of Trump Junior’s testimony. He is defending Putin not Trump. The latter seems to be little more than a useful idiot in the “let Putin win” campaign. Why Americans would want to see their country suffer a humiliating defeat at the hands of a foreign power is something which my European mind doesn’t grasp.
Have you read the memo? Are you an expert in FISA law and procedure?
And there it is, folks, that trusty old standby the passive voice! Amazingly useful to those who wish to throw mud and have it stick without having any actual facts.
As an ex-editor, I have discouraged dozens of authors from using the passive voice - if they want to make their meaning clear, that is.
On the other hand, if you want to make sure your meaning is unclear, the passive voice is your boy.
Take the sentence fragment quoted above, and let's try to turn it into plain English.
"... investigation of anyone and nearly everyone whom someone could plausibly suspect of nearly anything".
But who is this "someone" who has suddenly materialized in the middle of our sentence fragment? The passive construction gives the writer the luxury (perhaps the illicit luxury) of not specifying who it is who suspects. Perhaps it means "one particular insanely paranoid spook (or lawyer)". Perhaps it could be construed to mean "any reasonable person".
Who knows?
It’s crystal clear in context.
I wouldn’t believe the Weapons-of-Mass-Baloney media, or its CIA Studios partners, if they told me grass was green.
There’s nothing to suggest that the FBI lied to the FISC or even that they needed to. The Steele dossier strikes me as perfectly adequate probable cause and the fact that it was paid for strengthens that rather than weakens it. When candidates pay for dirt, they want dirt, not something fake that will blow up in their faces when they try to use it. The validity of the warrant is relevant only if a federal prosecutor seeks to use the evidence obtained against someone in criminal proceedings in a federal court. Prevailing legal opinion seems to be that a president cannot be prosecuted while he is in office. Thus, it’s hard to see how anything Page said could be used against Trump before he leaves office, at which point Russiagate would be largely irrelevant. Impeachment proceedings are not judicial proceedings and are not subject to the rules of evidence applicable in court. Thus, the fact that evidence was obtained improperly would not prevent its use in such proceedings, which themselves are not subject to judicial review. So Trump trying to discredit the FBI over the Carter Page wiretap simply points the accusing finger at himself and tells the Robert Mueller where to look for proof of Trump’s guilt! The Nunes memo is panic. It’s the desperate flailing of a cornered man.
As can be seen from the final paragraph, Mr Giraldi does not deny that there was Russian interference, which would be difficult in the light of Trump Junior’s testimony. He is defending Putin not Trump. The latter seems to be little more than a useful idiot in the “let Putin win” campaign. Why Americans would want to see their country suffer a humiliating defeat at the hands of a foreign power is something which my European mind doesn’t grasp.
Yes, it raises real suspicions when accused witches critique their accusers. Why would they do this?
Hi Bill,
The starting point needed to answer your good question is to keep in mind Mossad's well known motto, "By deception we do war."
Doing so, one comes to awareness about the Zio Corporate Media's perpetual attack upon citizen understanding by means of making war by mass instigation of cognitive dissonance.
Both Hillary and Trump were AIPAC-approved presidential candidates. Presently, no matter what either actual or make believe "evidence" gets reported, Americans who despise either of the two rabid Zionists will continue to do so. " The Closing of the American Mind" -- CASE CLOSED!
Meanwhile, the Zio Media also protects the huge intere$ts of the American-Israeli Empire's Military-Industrial-$ecurity Complex. Subsequently, via an amazing (engineered) cognitive dissonance Process, Americans are made buffoons, and the targeting of both Russia & China becomes something even a CNN Qumran-based caveman can help coordinate.
Thank you.
The conspiracy theories now coming in in salvo! Take cover people, getting hit will cause brain rot to set in immediately, I will do some ECM:
What role does the Illuminatii have in this?
What has the Pope done recently ?
Why are the Chinese going to the Dark Side of the Moon this year ?
Did Pink Floyd predict this? Really ?
Conspiracies happen. They are proven everyday in courts of law all over the world.
OT
The fake history channel is advertising a new program about Putin. Apparently he is a monstrous danger to America and the world. He only holds power because of terror.
Still waiting for a history channel program about monsters like Lenin, Kaganovich, Stalin, Derzinsky, murder of Russian POWs after the war and the rest of the communist horrors.
After the Putin program will be the Hunting Hitler program which claims he escaped to S America.
As always, who wields the megaphone calls the shots.
“An authority on Russian affairs, George Kennan, told of how a movement by the Society of the Friends of Russian Freedom, financed by Jacob H. Schiff, had at the time of the Russo-Japanese war spread among 50,000 Russian officers and men in Japanese prison camps the gospel of the Russian revolutionists"
The Maccabean of London wrote in an article entitled "A Jewish Revolution:” "The revolution in Russia is a Jewish revolution, a crisis in Jewish history. … But the revolution in Russia is a Jewish revolution also because Jews are the most active revolutionists in the Tsar's empire.”
“Jacob Schiff's "philanthropy" ultimately cost the lives of tens of millions of Russians and subjected hundreds of millions more to Jewish repression which has yet to subside.”http://www.wildboar.net/multilingual/easterneuropean/russian/literature/articles/whofinanced/whofinancedleninandtrotsky.html
“In the February 3, 1949 issue of the New York Journal American Schiff's grandson, John, was quoted by columnist Cholly Knickerbocker as saying that his grandfather had given about $20 million for the triumph of Communism in Russia… In Russia prior to and during the revolution there were many local observers, tourists and newsmen, who reported, that British and American agents were everywhere, particularly in Petrograd, providing money for insurrection.”
--- Nothing new. A sigh.
If events continue to unfold in the House Intelligence Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee as I think they will in exposing a palace coup attempt on the President then the Trump supporters’ perceptions of the Democrats, the Deep State and Hillary Clinton, in particular, will be vindicated.
Luckily, there’s more time between now and the mid-terms to get this all out in the open, unlike the minimal amount of time that existed in the Fall of 2016 and before the election and despite the many emerging indications at that time that the intelligence community and the Department of State were in the bag for Clinton.
It is my belief that Trump’s support will be shored up, rather than diminished, by the exposure of this attempted coup. And, I think it will have far-reaching consequences for all the entities who engaged in its formulation and execution.
Indeed, some of those consequences are already being felt. Take a look at this Washington Post editorial where the omission of the DNC and Hillary paying for the Steele Dossier is predicted to have a chilling effect on the relationship between the FISA court and the FBI…https://www.washingtonpost.com/opin… IS PUBLISHED ON THE WASHINGTON POST FRONT PAGE, AMAZINGLY ENOUGH.
In one of her more “colorful” moments with her staff, it is reported that she was unhappy with her staff’s preparation of her for one of her debates and she said something to the effect that if they lose this election it’ll put a noose around all of their necks. When she says something like that in private to her own staff, I can’t help but wonder how deep she was in this coup attempt herself.
I do know for certain that my ambivalent, dislike-of-Clinton motivated support of Trump has now been solidified and will continue to be strengthened as these developments and disclosures continue. Americans have come very close to living in a KGB and Stassi ruled country and taking that into consideration tolerating an oaf like Trump who’s willing to fight the government is absolutely more than enough for me.
Hell, I might take a break from my business and actively campaign for the GOP in the upcoming midterms, something I’d never had considered before the FISA -FBI disclosures. I don’t want the Democrats to gain power as they’ve been exposed as a threat to our freedoms to elect the leaders we want.
Lets be joyful. This investigation of Trump will last longer than I love Luci, and Carrol Burnet show, put together. Not so entertaining but still show is a show.
"it would certainly disappoint the many American talking heads and media “experts”"
Yes, but I would say that it has done more, much more, damage to America's confidence and understanding of the news media and the government. While I.F. Stone correctly said "All governments lie", we now have irrefutable evidence that not only do they lie but the government is corrupt, probably beyond redemption because any further disclosure "would damage national security".
Interesting take on the memo by antiwar.com’s Justin Raimondo:
FISA-Gate: The Plot To Destroy Our Republic
http://original.antiwar.com/justin/2018/02/04/fisa-gate-plot-destroy-republic/
closing remarks:
“What’s exciting, to me at least, is the promise by Nunes that this is just the start of the revelations. Next up: the key role played by the State Department in the plot to destroy our republic and hand power over to unelected Deep State bureaucrats. And this means the important – perhaps decisive – part played by foreign actors in all this will be exposed to the light of day. If you thought there was howling about the first Nunes memo, wait until you hear the screams of pain coming from the foreign lobbyists and their “American” sock puppets over Part Two of the Nunes narrative. The real story of who is subverting our republic – and colluding with foreigners to accomplish that goal – is about to come out.
I can hardly wait!
“This isn’t about Trump. You may hate him. You may love him. That’s irrelevant. What matters is that a powerful group of Washington insiders is trying to exercise its assumed veto power over who gets to inhabit the White House – and that is impermissible as long as the republic endures.”
Bill’s logical inquiry: “Why would they do this?”
Hi Bill,
The starting point needed to answer your good question is to keep in mind Mossad’s well known motto, “By deception we do war.”
Doing so, one comes to awareness about the Zio Corporate Media’s perpetual attack upon citizen understanding by means of making war by mass instigation of cognitive dissonance.
Both Hillary and Trump were AIPAC-approved presidential candidates. Presently, no matter what either actual or make believe “evidence” gets reported, Americans who despise either of the two rabid Zionists will continue to do so. ” The Closing of the American Mind” — CASE CLOSED!
Meanwhile, the Zio Media also protects the huge intere$ts of the American-Israeli Empire’s Military-Industrial-$ecurity Complex. Subsequently, via an amazing (engineered) cognitive dissonance Process, Americans are made buffoons, and the targeting of both Russia & China becomes something even a CNN Qumran-based caveman can help coordinate.
Thank you.
Luckily, there's more time between now and the mid-terms to get this all out in the open, unlike the minimal amount of time that existed in the Fall of 2016 and before the election and despite the many emerging indications at that time that the intelligence community and the Department of State were in the bag for Clinton.
It is my belief that Trump's support will be shored up, rather than diminished, by the exposure of this attempted coup. And, I think it will have far-reaching consequences for all the entities who engaged in its formulation and execution.
Indeed, some of those consequences are already being felt. Take a look at this Washington Post editorial where the omission of the DNC and Hillary paying for the Steele Dossier is predicted to have a chilling effect on the relationship between the FISA court and the FBI...https://www.washingtonpost.com/opin... IS PUBLISHED ON THE WASHINGTON POST FRONT PAGE, AMAZINGLY ENOUGH.
In one of her more "colorful" moments with her staff, it is reported that she was unhappy with her staff's preparation of her for one of her debates and she said something to the effect that if they lose this election it'll put a noose around all of their necks. When she says something like that in private to her own staff, I can't help but wonder how deep she was in this coup attempt herself.
I do know for certain that my ambivalent, dislike-of-Clinton motivated support of Trump has now been solidified and will continue to be strengthened as these developments and disclosures continue. Americans have come very close to living in a KGB and Stassi ruled country and taking that into consideration tolerating an oaf like Trump who's willing to fight the government is absolutely more than enough for me.
Hell, I might take a break from my business and actively campaign for the GOP in the upcoming midterms, something I'd never had considered before the FISA -FBI disclosures. I don't want the Democrats to gain power as they've been exposed as a threat to our freedoms to elect the leaders we want.
While I agree with most of what you have written, do you really think the GOP is any better than the dems? These are but two sides of the same coin. Instead, fight the hidden hand that has limited your choice to these two masks.
There’s nothing to suggest that the FBI lied to the FISC or even that they needed to. The Steele dossier strikes me as perfectly adequate probable cause and the fact that it was paid for strengthens that rather than weakens it. When candidates pay for dirt, they want dirt, not something fake that will blow up in their faces when they try to use it. The validity of the warrant is relevant only if a federal prosecutor seeks to use the evidence obtained against someone in criminal proceedings in a federal court. Prevailing legal opinion seems to be that a president cannot be prosecuted while he is in office. Thus, it’s hard to see how anything Page said could be used against Trump before he leaves office, at which point Russiagate would be largely irrelevant. Impeachment proceedings are not judicial proceedings and are not subject to the rules of evidence applicable in court. Thus, the fact that evidence was obtained improperly would not prevent its use in such proceedings, which themselves are not subject to judicial review. So Trump trying to discredit the FBI over the Carter Page wiretap simply points the accusing finger at himself and tells the Robert Mueller where to look for proof of Trump’s guilt! The Nunes memo is panic. It’s the desperate flailing of a cornered man.
As can be seen from the final paragraph, Mr Giraldi does not deny that there was Russian interference, which would be difficult in the light of Trump Junior’s testimony. He is defending Putin not Trump. The latter seems to be little more than a useful idiot in the “let Putin win” campaign. Why Americans would want to see their country suffer a humiliating defeat at the hands of a foreign power is something which my European mind doesn’t grasp.
You are a total moron…
None of the disneyland stuff you have written here is even worth responding to…but Mueller is a notorious deep state criminal…and so is Comey…
Why and how on earth would or could Trump somehow ‘collude’ with Russia while running for president…?
That question answers itself because it is preposterous on its face…
The real story is the Ukraine style coup that is being attempted here against an elected president…
We’ve seen enough lately of bits of truth coming out that are impossible to cover up forever that tells us everything we need to know about this fake Russiagate scam and the criminals behind it…
Meanwhile, the Kiev Kaganite coup government of Ukraine did actively conspire - with the DNC - to assist Queen Killary. See expose on Ukrainian-American DNC operative Alexandra Chalupa covered by several journalists, including Lee Stranahan.
Related, see Lee's work on Bill Browder and the Magnitsky Act.
You forgot to put in the word Sophist this time, Ano.
Ok so it’s all a fake put on show, something like the situation in the movie Matrix maybe (metaphorical)
Fake news is old news… haha,
but really what’s so funny about ”slaves” who don’t have the best resources to figure out their escape plan, maybe not being so smart, not as Sophisticated as some commenters are?
The poor slaves need to read ”between the lines” like Russians used to do… haha
America has terrible unemployment, some of the worst income inequality in the world, the biggest prison system in the world (the state of Georgia has 15% felons living there), and conducts wars on a perpetual basis against helpless poor countries. Only evil people support this sort of society. We call them the voting class and the intelligentsia.
The working poor never would rise up in the USA because they know the cops would gun them down in the streets. You won’t find a more beaten down group of people than the poor in America. But they are smart enough – just like you. Don’t vote.
And they could RICO the crap out of them.
None of the disneyland stuff you have written here is even worth responding to...but Mueller is a notorious deep state criminal...and so is Comey... Why and how on earth would or could Trump somehow 'collude' with Russia while running for president...?
That question answers itself because it is preposterous on its face...
The real story is the Ukraine style coup that is being attempted here against an elected president...
We've seen enough lately of bits of truth coming out that are impossible to cover up forever that tells us everything we need to know about this fake Russiagate scam and the criminals behind it...
Yes, but we need him and Tiny Duck to keep posting.
Yet you keep posting.
Oh, who then is the first ‘most heavily monitored and datamined citizens’?
A RICO prosecution would involve a DC jury, 90 percent black morons. That’s if, if an affirmative action federal judge didn’t dismiss the charge at the first motions hearing.
What role does the Illuminatii have in this?
What has the Pope done recently ?
Why are the Chinese going to the Dark Side of the Moon this year ?
Did Pink Floyd predict this? Really ?
A dumb Amateur Hour, strawman response.
Conspiracies happen. They are proven everyday in courts of law all over the world.
I am not following this story much because it’s boring but the most humorous aspect of it was the other day when Ana Navarro, the ‘Latina’ battle-axe who is a ‘Never Trump’ ‘Republitard’ was on TV and made sure to let everybody know that Nunes was not an Hispanic. He’s of Portugese decent, racial politics. LOL
Re: “the thought that the country’s top national security agencies were involved in a something like a grand conspiracy to subvert an election is still something that Congress would prefer not to consider.”
Of course not. It should be the most important and urgent thing to consider, but Congress is a group of bought and paid for cowards. We are governed by swine and gangsters.
I don’t see why the investigation should stop? let it run it’s course? like people have noticed, as long as it doesn’t produce results, it actually helps trump and the red team. if it produces actual results, then voila?
I have read alot about this “memo” there is a subreddit with 100% fact based discussion, you must back up your comments with facts/sources, no claims can be made without it.
this memo was basically picking/choosing/omitting parts at will to craft a narrative.
not cool.
None of the disneyland stuff you have written here is even worth responding to...but Mueller is a notorious deep state criminal...and so is Comey... Why and how on earth would or could Trump somehow 'collude' with Russia while running for president...?
That question answers itself because it is preposterous on its face...
The real story is the Ukraine style coup that is being attempted here against an elected president...
We've seen enough lately of bits of truth coming out that are impossible to cover up forever that tells us everything we need to know about this fake Russiagate scam and the criminals behind it...
“…Ukraine style coup …”
Meanwhile, the Kiev Kaganite coup government of Ukraine did actively conspire – with the DNC – to assist Queen Killary. See expose on Ukrainian-American DNC operative Alexandra Chalupa covered by several journalists, including Lee Stranahan.
Related, see Lee’s work on Bill Browder and the Magnitsky Act.
Deep state (Zionist -Globalists) storm troopers Democrats, called on FBI, it didn’t help.
Deep state (Zionist -Globalists) storm troopers Democrats, called on DOJ, it didn’t help.
But now Trump is in trouble.
Deep state (Zionist -Globalists) storm troopers Democrats, are calling on BATMAN.
The epic battle is on Batman against Joker.
Hi Ilyana,
Unless suffering flu, e.d., or a hangover, Donald Trump is not in "trouble." Worst case for him is a return to Mar a lago.
Snookered Americans and the majority of our planet's inhabitants are the one's in trouble.
(Zigh) No one has yet to tell Ilyana that the old Batman was transformed into "The Dark Knight" and subsequently, the NeoSuperhero needs a cast of Zio-controlled evildoers that he can "do business with."
Meanwhile, the Kiev Kaganite coup government of Ukraine did actively conspire - with the DNC - to assist Queen Killary. See expose on Ukrainian-American DNC operative Alexandra Chalupa covered by several journalists, including Lee Stranahan.
Related, see Lee's work on Bill Browder and the Magnitsky Act.
They should have dropped the Chalupa. Oh wait…
The fake history channel is advertising a new program about Putin. Apparently he is a monstrous danger to America and the world. He only holds power because of terror.
Still waiting for a history channel program about monsters like Lenin, Kaganovich, Stalin, Derzinsky, murder of Russian POWs after the war and the rest of the communist horrors.
After the Putin program will be the Hunting Hitler program which claims he escaped to S America.
Don’t hold your breath regarding the Bolshies. Still waiting for a documentary on The Holodomor (or, for that matter, the Armenian genocide).
As always, who wields the megaphone calls the shots.
I don’t know what I find more annoying: the fact that these blithering idiots in all these federal agencies are trying to stage an actual coup, the fact that their story is so pathetically transparent that a third rate Weinstein starlet could have handed them a better script than the one they used, or the fact that in spite of their direct spying on Trump and his team (and by necessity relating it to Hillary), they still lost the election ! (And the Mueller probe is going nowhere to boot.)
Nothing spells 90% budget sequester in all these agencies better than this winning track record.
Unless this counts: it would certainly disappoint the many American talking heads and media “experts” who have been making a living off of bashing Moscow 24/7.
Good point, iffin, but in fact, as may be seen in Justin Raimonod’s article on the subject (which Wally linked to in comment 37) they actually are involved, though admittedly, so far, they’ve been cast in rather marginal roles (Rosenkrantz and Guildensterr, errr, I mean Rosenstein and Schiff, for example).
Justin, referring to the meeting between Papadopoulos and the Australian ambasador says:
see: http://original.antiwar.com/justin/2018/02/04/fisa-gate-plot-destroy-republic/
Your point is well taken though, considering that the entire oily machine is bought and paid for by them, their relegation to the 2nd tier is more than just a little conspicuous.
Just made me to realize: Rosenkranz, the name of a Jewish dentist in my shteytl, occurs in Hamlet.
There’s nothing to suggest that the FBI lied to the FISC or even that they needed to. The Steele dossier strikes me as perfectly adequate probable cause and the fact that it was paid for strengthens that rather than weakens it. When candidates pay for dirt, they want dirt, not something fake that will blow up in their faces when they try to use it. The validity of the warrant is relevant only if a federal prosecutor seeks to use the evidence obtained against someone in criminal proceedings in a federal court. Prevailing legal opinion seems to be that a president cannot be prosecuted while he is in office. Thus, it’s hard to see how anything Page said could be used against Trump before he leaves office, at which point Russiagate would be largely irrelevant. Impeachment proceedings are not judicial proceedings and are not subject to the rules of evidence applicable in court. Thus, the fact that evidence was obtained improperly would not prevent its use in such proceedings, which themselves are not subject to judicial review. So Trump trying to discredit the FBI over the Carter Page wiretap simply points the accusing finger at himself and tells the Robert Mueller where to look for proof of Trump’s guilt! The Nunes memo is panic. It’s the desperate flailing of a cornered man.
As can be seen from the final paragraph, Mr Giraldi does not deny that there was Russian interference, which would be difficult in the light of Trump Junior’s testimony. He is defending Putin not Trump. The latter seems to be little more than a useful idiot in the “let Putin win” campaign. Why Americans would want to see their country suffer a humiliating defeat at the hands of a foreign power is something which my European mind doesn’t grasp.
So much poppycock! Where to begin?
The FBI discredited itself by spying on an opposition candidate at the behest of the incumbent political party. This is the sort of crap you’d expect from a third-world despot like Hosni Mubarak or Anastacio Somoza, not an American president like BHO.
Innocent until proven guilty, eh? Hope no cop ever drops a dime on you!
If Trump says he’s innocent and the partisan witch-hunters still can’t find any evidence to the contrary, then why shouldn’t I believe him?
That’s great advice, Michael. In fact, I think you should follow it, too. Why don’t you let the police just traipse on into your home any time they like, examine all your personal affects, tap your phone, inspect your hard drive, and just generally turn your life upside down for no particular reason. After all, if you’ve got nothing to hide, then what’s the big deal?
Two years on, we’re all still waiting with bated breath to see this oh-so-titillating golden showers tape that Steele feels 80% confident about.
We very well know that. The problem for the Democrats is that they need 67 Senate seats in order to remove Trump from office. They are highly unlikely to reach that magic number in the mid-terms. No party has enjoyed such a margin in the Senate since the 19th century.
I don’t know that I speak for everyone here, but personally, I don’t want see my country defeated by any power at all. What I want is to see the government defeated!
But the story goes like this.
Trump when in Moscow did rent the same room where Obama and Michel did sleep before.
Than he did hire a three Russian prostitutes who performed striptease for him while he played with himself. the scene culminated by three prostitutes peeing on the bed on which Obama and Michel slept.
In my opinion this total idiotic BS made up story.The second angle against Trump is that Russians told through some intermediary that they have some dirt on Hillary and they want a meeting with Trumps son.
This is quite a double idiocy of the idiocy before, Because it denigrate the Russian diplomacy to some wild tribe in Amazon. Even if they wanted to meet with Trump's son, they would never acknowledge the intermediary of the purpose of the meeting.In my opinion the people who submitted on basis of this request for FISA should be hanged for stupidity, and judge who signed it of, should be locked in mental institution for life.Imagine how shameful and deranged the US politicians are at highest level of government.Democrats draw conclusion that Trump should resign or be impeached because he is vulnerable to blackmail by Russians.In the second case they are trying to prove that there was collusion with Russia.Both cases are only pile of manure.So here is the state of American politics -----manure.
Thanks Chris.
I was beginning to think that no one understood. I just read the headline and assumed that the “needs more work” pertained to naming the Jews, but no one else mentioned it, so I thought I was off on the wrong track.
---Another important facet of the Dossier scandal is the Ukrainian influence from the fast-nazificating country: http://www.washingtonsblog.com/2017/01/crowdstrikes-russian-hacking-story-fell-apart-say-hello-fancy-bear-2.html
“Alperovitch’s relationships with the Chalupas, radical groups, think tanks, Ukrainian propagandists, and Ukrainian state supported hackers... when it all adds up and you see it together, we have found a Russian [actually Jewish, born in Moscow, Russia] that tried hard to influence the outcome of the US presidential election in 2016. ... Is giving misleading or false information to 17 US Intelligence Agencies a crime? If it’s done by a cyber security industry leader like Crowdstrike should that be investigated?
… The DNC hacking investigation done by Crowdstrike concluded hacking was done by Russian actors -- based on the work done by Alexandra Chalupa. That is the conclusion of her sister Andrea Chalupa and obviously enough for Crowdstrike to make the Russian government connection.
… How close is Dimitri Alperovitch to DNC officials? According to Esquire.com, Alperovitch has vetted speeches for Hillary Clinton about cybersecurity issues in the past..”
--- Why does the name Alperovitch chime with "Awan affair?" -- The scoundrel was the "leading expert" for Obama and Clinton during the whole period when the congressional computers were freely violated by Awan brothers, which has constituted the greatest breach in national cybersecurity.
There’s nothing to suggest that the FBI lied to the FISC or even that they needed to. The Steele dossier strikes me as perfectly adequate probable cause and the fact that it was paid for strengthens that rather than weakens it. When candidates pay for dirt, they want dirt, not something fake that will blow up in their faces when they try to use it. The validity of the warrant is relevant only if a federal prosecutor seeks to use the evidence obtained against someone in criminal proceedings in a federal court. Prevailing legal opinion seems to be that a president cannot be prosecuted while he is in office. Thus, it’s hard to see how anything Page said could be used against Trump before he leaves office, at which point Russiagate would be largely irrelevant. Impeachment proceedings are not judicial proceedings and are not subject to the rules of evidence applicable in court. Thus, the fact that evidence was obtained improperly would not prevent its use in such proceedings, which themselves are not subject to judicial review. So Trump trying to discredit the FBI over the Carter Page wiretap simply points the accusing finger at himself and tells the Robert Mueller where to look for proof of Trump’s guilt! The Nunes memo is panic. It’s the desperate flailing of a cornered man.
As can be seen from the final paragraph, Mr Giraldi does not deny that there was Russian interference, which would be difficult in the light of Trump Junior’s testimony. He is defending Putin not Trump. The latter seems to be little more than a useful idiot in the “let Putin win” campaign. Why Americans would want to see their country suffer a humiliating defeat at the hands of a foreign power is something which my European mind doesn’t grasp.
Defeat at the hands of what foreign power?
Deep state (Zionist -Globalists) storm troopers Democrats, called on DOJ, it didn't help.
But now Trump is in trouble.
Deep state (Zionist -Globalists) storm troopers Democrats, are calling on BATMAN.
The epic battle is on Batman against Joker.
Ilyana Rozumova dipped hand into the comic strip-chalice and said: “But now Trump is in trouble. Deep state (Zionist -Globalists) storm troopers Democrats, are calling on BATMAN. The epic battle is on Batman against Joker.”
Hi Ilyana,
Unless suffering flu, e.d., or a hangover, Donald Trump is not in “trouble.” Worst case for him is a return to Mar a lago.
Snookered Americans and the majority of our planet’s inhabitants are the one’s in trouble.
(Zigh) No one has yet to tell Ilyana that the old Batman was transformed into “The Dark Knight” and subsequently, the NeoSuperhero needs a cast of Zio-controlled evildoers that he can “do business with.”
My conclusion is that if Trump would be impeached the countryside would pick up arms.
Police and army would join. So it would not be really bloody.
As always, who wields the megaphone calls the shots.
Why haven’t the Armenians produced an ‘Armenian genocide ‘ documentary?
Are we going to get a smoking memo on the FBI’s investigation of Hillary’s email? Remember, none of this would be happening without her private server and mishandled classified info. Her candidacy should have been ended early on. The FBI’s investigation seemed nonstandard to say the least. Much of what followed may be doubling down on and covering up earlier crimes.
Two years on, we’re all still waiting with bated breath to see this oh-so-titillating golden showers tape that Steele feels 80% confident about.
So far I did not hear about the any tape. There cannot be 80 percent. Either There is tape or there isn’t.
But the story goes like this.
Trump when in Moscow did rent the same room where Obama and Michel did sleep before.
Than he did hire a three Russian prostitutes who performed striptease for him while he played with himself. the scene culminated by three prostitutes peeing on the bed on which Obama and Michel slept.
In my opinion this total idiotic BS made up story.
The second angle against Trump is that Russians told through some intermediary that they have some dirt on Hillary and they want a meeting with Trumps son.
This is quite a double idiocy of the idiocy before, Because it denigrate the Russian diplomacy to some wild tribe in Amazon. Even if they wanted to meet with Trump’s son, they would never acknowledge the intermediary of the purpose of the meeting.
In my opinion the people who submitted on basis of this request for FISA should be hanged for stupidity, and judge who signed it of, should be locked in mental institution for life.
Imagine how shameful and deranged the US politicians are at highest level of government.
Democrats draw conclusion that Trump should resign or be impeached because he is vulnerable to blackmail by Russians.
In the second case they are trying to prove that there was collusion with Russia.
Both cases are only pile of manure.
So here is the state of American politics —–manure.
In the US, the government has that supreme power and everyone here is subject to their rule.
Excellent article. Nearly as important as the allegation that the Obama administration and Deep State were spying on the opposition is Giraldi’s point that 99% of FISA warrants are approved, through a non-adversarial and secret legal process.
This statistic seems like ipso facto abuse of the FISA system. Of course we are told that, no problem, the DOJ doesn’t go to the FISC unless it has an air-tight cause, and that we must trust the unassailable patriots in the FBI and DOJ who have no inclination to violate Americans’ civil liberties except for the gravest of reasons.
Such deference goes against everything we know about the types of people who work for the Federal government and the rampant abuse of prosecutorial power and government power in general.
Hi Ilyana,
Unless suffering flu, e.d., or a hangover, Donald Trump is not in "trouble." Worst case for him is a return to Mar a lago.
Snookered Americans and the majority of our planet's inhabitants are the one's in trouble.
(Zigh) No one has yet to tell Ilyana that the old Batman was transformed into "The Dark Knight" and subsequently, the NeoSuperhero needs a cast of Zio-controlled evildoers that he can "do business with."
On the more serious note. All it is only harassment. I do occasionally visit Breitbart.
My conclusion is that if Trump would be impeached the countryside would pick up arms.
Police and army would join. So it would not be really bloody.
Hey paisano! How is Bratislava?
Pfft.
FISA is not intended to protect anyone’s civil liberties, stupid. It wouldn’t EXIST if that were the intention.
But the story goes like this.
Trump when in Moscow did rent the same room where Obama and Michel did sleep before.
Than he did hire a three Russian prostitutes who performed striptease for him while he played with himself. the scene culminated by three prostitutes peeing on the bed on which Obama and Michel slept.
In my opinion this total idiotic BS made up story.The second angle against Trump is that Russians told through some intermediary that they have some dirt on Hillary and they want a meeting with Trumps son.
This is quite a double idiocy of the idiocy before, Because it denigrate the Russian diplomacy to some wild tribe in Amazon. Even if they wanted to meet with Trump's son, they would never acknowledge the intermediary of the purpose of the meeting.In my opinion the people who submitted on basis of this request for FISA should be hanged for stupidity, and judge who signed it of, should be locked in mental institution for life.Imagine how shameful and deranged the US politicians are at highest level of government.Democrats draw conclusion that Trump should resign or be impeached because he is vulnerable to blackmail by Russians.In the second case they are trying to prove that there was collusion with Russia.Both cases are only pile of manure.So here is the state of American politics -----manure.
Yeah, well, that’s the state of all politics everywhere eventually. Politics is simply human nastiness distilled to its essence. If the government is relatively weak, a person can deride the antics of the politicians and go on with his life. When governments arrogate to themselves supreme power over the people they rule, then it becomes impossible to ignore politics and live your life.
In the US, the government has that supreme power and everyone here is subject to their rule.
US government in my perception is like a man with tied hands and tied feet.
Is it possible that memo omits significant information/intel contained in the application which the FISA court relied on to make their decision?
The memo does not include any of the underlying intelligence, perhaps for reasons of national security, perhaps not, and Nunes has admitted to not having read the intelligence.
Also, my understanding of FISA warrants is that they are only renewed if the authorized surveillance reveals that the target is acting as an agent of a foreign power- the fact, revealed by the memo, that the warrant was renewed 3 times appears to be “proof” that Carter Page colluded with Russia.
And why should we take Nunes’ description of the FISA application as accurate?
Nunes is recused from the investigation for lying to the public during his “midnight run” stunt- he is anything but a reliable source on the matter. Seems to me that this is more BS to protect Trump and undermine Mueller.
It is nothing more than proof that people made up shit and took it to this kanagaroo rubber stamp court. Something law enforcement does in courts every day. Why isn't Page under arrest if this proof exists?
Also, my understanding of FISA warrants is that they are only renewed if the authorized surveillance reveals that the target is acting as an agent of a foreign power- the fact, revealed by the memo, that the warrant was renewed 3 times appears to be “proof” that Carter Page colluded with Russia.
It is nothing more than proof that people made up shit and took it to this kanagaroo rubber stamp court. Something law enforcement does in courts every day. Why isn’t Page under arrest if this proof exists?
http://time.com/4560742/donald-trump-existential-threat
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/01/teachers-unions-challenge-betsy-devos-pick-education-secretary/
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/452916/donald-trump-resistance-decide-he-existential-threat-or-not
http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/donald-trump-super-tuesday_us_56d66fa0e4b0871f60ed3825
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world-0/us-politics/noam-chomsky-donald-trump-action-defeat-republican-us-president-threat-climate-change-nuclear-a7826606.html
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/29/john-podesta-donald-trump-an-existential-threat-to-the-entire-planet/
http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/trump-manley-911-economy-1.3864778
This is but a snippet of the nonsense contended by democrats, liberals and many republicans. OIt’s not a seven inch to conclude that if one thinks that another is an existential threat they would engage in “whatever it takes” behavior to remove whatever it or who is they believe the threat is
—- including violating their own and everyone else’s ethical, moral and legal codes that exist .
Candidate Trump and now president Trump was deeply wronged and I think nitpicking. parsing and dancing around the central question(s) should cease. There are people who had have a long history of using legal entities to justify their illegal and unethical behavior. We dismissed them as liars, cooks and cheap opportunists, low IQ dead weights on the social and political environment. And for seventeen that rooster has come back to check out seeds of duplicity —
It saplings are watered and well fed — with deeply entrenched roots.
It is nothing more than proof that people made up shit and took it to this kanagaroo rubber stamp court. Something law enforcement does in courts every day. Why isn't Page under arrest if this proof exists?
Why isn’t Page under arrest if this proof exists?
Good question, but I think its still too early to make any conclusions. There is a lot yet to be revealed from Mueller’s office, IMO. Mueller and the FBI need to be very thorough if there is to be any more indictments. It takes time- we’ll see.
It just seems highly unlikely that three renewals would happen (possibly granted by three justices, they rotate) without the goods. And I’m absolutely certain Nunes wouldn’t let us know the while story.
The renewals happen when the affiants say under oath that they have "the goods", as you put it. Since the evidence obviously isn't there and no charges were ever brought against Carter Page, the affiants were most likely lying under oath to get the renewals.
"The goods" are the sworn statements given before the court.
https://aclj.org/government-corruption/fisa-memo-released-and-fraud-on-the-fisa-court-revealed
These liars later hurried to the court to admit that they lied once Admiral Mike Rogers told them that he had "the goods" on them and was going to the court to expose them. This pdf tells the tale despite the redactions:
https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/icotr/51117/2016_Cert_FISC_Memo_Opin_Order_Apr_2017.pdf
Never mind Nunes. You're buying a media version of the story which leaves out nearly everything of importance.
Well, bless your heart, darlin'.
No doubt they've got all kinds of "goods" that they haven't yet leaked to the press - 'cause they're all such boy-scouts that they'd never even think about doing anything so naughty.
Thank Chris,
Just made me to realize: Rosenkranz, the name of a Jewish dentist in my shteytl, occurs in Hamlet.
Comment # 69, PintOrTwo took a crack at reason & concluded: “Seems to me that this is more BS to protect Trump and undermine Mueller.”
Hi PintOrTwo,
In your view, who has most earned “protection,” either (selected/elected?) POT(Z)US Trump or Zio-blessed Mr. Mueller?
Please be mindful that the latter gentleman was FBI Director during the 9/11 attacks and remains unaccountable for the government’s “stand down” investigatory aftermath.
Of course, accompanied by his building engineer, please be mindful of the fact that Citizen Trump toured the three (3) “pancaked” WTC Tower site, and found it unlikely that airplanes (consisting of aluminum alloy bodies) could have caused such apocalyptic steel disintegration. I think such conversational footage can be viewed on You Tube.
It is the general American population that’s being “undermined” by the current Russiagate kabuki-
theater, brought to you by the Zio Corporate Media.
Thank you.
“three renewals would happen (possibly granted by three justices, they rotate) without the goods”
The renewals happen when the affiants say under oath that they have “the goods”, as you put it. Since the evidence obviously isn’t there and no charges were ever brought against Carter Page, the affiants were most likely lying under oath to get the renewals.
“The goods” are the sworn statements given before the court.
https://aclj.org/government-corruption/fisa-memo-released-and-fraud-on-the-fisa-court-revealed
These liars later hurried to the court to admit that they lied once Admiral Mike Rogers told them that he had “the goods” on them and was going to the court to expose them. This pdf tells the tale despite the redactions:
https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/icotr/51117/2016_Cert_FISC_Memo_Opin_Order_Apr_2017.pdf
Never mind Nunes. You’re buying a media version of the story which leaves out nearly everything of importance.
Slightly off topic, but all of the contacts and addresses of Anthony Weiner’s seized laptop just got leaked:
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/news/3629923/posts?page=29
http://www.savemysweden.com/just-leaked-every-phone-number-address-anth…
In the US, the government has that supreme power and everyone here is subject to their rule.
I do not know. Maybe I am wrong. But my impression is that US political system is in trouble.
US government in my perception is like a man with tied hands and tied feet.
All of this is so far over the heads of the TV addicted voters that the simplest explanation will be embraced as the best so that everyone can get back to their regularly scheduled programs.
US government in my perception is like a man with tied hands and tied feet.
You’re right Ilyana. Those following the Nunes memo story here on Unz should also read the Grassley letter, link below. It is somewhat heavy going but it really confirms that the Steele Dossier was the principal source for the FISC warrant request sought by the Bureau and that Steele was a controlled source working for the FBI. But even so, the information he was providing was both unvetted and largely uncorroborated. He also was receiving information from a Clinton associate and leaking his story to the press to validate what he was presenting to the Bureau. Really wild stuff! A footnote also reveals that the FBI has not been able to produce the 1023s on many of its meetings with Steele. These are like CIA contact reports that are written up to include the details of what is discussed in a meeting with a source. This is beginning to smell like a good old CIA style Covert Operation to disrupt an election only it is playing out right here in the U.S.A. And no one has yet even looked into the actual Agency angle with good old John Brennan!
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2018-02-06%20CEG%20LG%20to%20DOJ%20FBI%20(Unclassified%20Steele%20Referral).pdf
Not sure if you had a chance to read this, but apparently Clinton's long-time confidant Sid Blumenthal's fingerprints are on the second dossier and was supposedly give to Steele to be used in his own rendition:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/bulletins/russian-dossier-enter-sid/
https://www.spartareport.com/2018/02/sidney-blumenthal-cody-shearer-and-the-second-dossier-what-they-dont-want-you-to-know/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jan/31/cody-shearer-sidney-blumenthal-emerge-russia-dossi/
I get a blank page at your link -- which appears to be missing the trailing .PDF -- but this link found on G opens to a PDF of a declassified TS document which begins: Cue Dr. Watson. So Steele was a "former" British agent peddling bogus intelligence, some of which he shared with Yahoo News, if you can believe that, a veritable National Inquirer of the Internet, but nobody thinks that Blighty might be mucking around with U.S. elections, because after all, a former British agent told us it was the Russians wot dunnit, mate.
Trump's recent statements before his SOTU address are not comforting: It doesn't take too much reading between the lines to see what he's going on about here, so watch out for more exploding melodramas on the boob tube.
Just made me to realize: Rosenkranz, the name of a Jewish dentist in my shteytl, occurs in Hamlet.
You had a very illustrious dentist, OJ
“It just seems highly unlikely that three renewals would happen…without the goods.”
Well, bless your heart, darlin’.
No doubt they’ve got all kinds of “goods” that they haven’t yet leaked to the press – ’cause they’re all such boy-scouts that they’d never even think about doing anything so naughty.
Philip great work as always; I spread you links on other websites. Sorry about the cowards at American Conservative who caved to pressure from the Israeli foreces.
Not sure if you had a chance to read this, but apparently Clinton’s long-time confidant Sid Blumenthal’s fingerprints are on the second dossier and was supposedly give to Steele to be used in his own rendition:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/bulletins/russian-dossier-enter-sid/
https://www.spartareport.com/2018/02/sidney-blumenthal-cody-shearer-and-the-second-dossier-what-they-dont-want-you-to-know/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jan/31/cody-shearer-sidney-blumenthal-emerge-russia-dossi/
Your thinking is typical of most people and why smear campaigns are so effective. The renewals happen simply because of peoples “reputation” and little more than that. Nobody representing the people being spied upon gets a chance to rebut the allegations.
It does resonate better with a reader for the process to be referred to as unilateral, of course, but that is the way warrants are granted in any criminal procedure. What makes this FISA court reprehensible is that no evidence of criminal activity is even required and the affadavits for FISC warrants are unreviewable by the person being surveilled.
Thank you!!!!
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/news/3629923/posts?page=29
http://www.savemysweden.com/just-leaked-every-phone-number-address-anth…
Now imagine, IF Weiner’s contacts’ phone numbers and addresses got leaked, can other contents, like some of the compromising emails not find their way to the surface as well, or any other sensitive material stored on that laptop…?
Was this leak a warning or a prelude to something bigger coming…?
(btw) I’ve posted those links at another site, but please feel free to redistribute them.
P. Giraldi’s comment reply to Ilyana Rozumova: “This is beginning to smell like a good old CIA style Covert Operation to disrupt an election only it is playing out right here in the U.S.A.”
Mr. Giraldi,
I need not to go on either patronizing or defensively with you, but I have concerns with your thoughtful words, above.
First off, Americans have solid evidence that the DNC under Deb Wasserman Shultz facilitated undermining Bernie Sanders campaign. She did not get into any serious trouble, and unaccountably moved on!
Second, throughout his 2017 campaign, the AIPAC/Sheldon Adelson endorsed Donald Trump maintained consistency in complaining that the election process was “rigged.” In addition, candidate Trump consistently spoke to huge crowds and branded the Media as liars. On both accounts, American voters were finally hearing a percentage of truth be told.
So it seems to me that there was concrete evidence of a not-so “Covert Operation to disrupt an election” underway long before RUSSIAGATE became popularized.
Of course you will know better than I, Phil, but it seems something much more deceptively sinister is going on than to figure that it’s merely one’s Grandpappy CIA “up to smelly N.W.O. tricks.”
Thank you for the hearing, my Brother.
Thanks Mr. Giraldi.
I get a blank page at your link — which appears to be missing the trailing .PDF — but this link found on G opens to a PDF of a declassified TS document which begins:
Cue Dr. Watson. So Steele was a “former” British agent peddling bogus intelligence, some of which he shared with Yahoo News, if you can believe that, a veritable National Inquirer of the Internet, but nobody thinks that Blighty might be mucking around with U.S. elections, because after all, a former British agent told us it was the Russians wot dunnit, mate.
Trump’s recent statements before his SOTU address are not comforting:
It doesn’t take too much reading between the lines to see what he’s going on about here, so watch out for more exploding melodramas on the boob tube.
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2018/02/british-intelligence-tried-to-destroy-the-trump-presidency.html
"As the evidence of British intelligence meddling in the U.S. election piles up it will create some strains in our bi-lateral ties. It has the potential to harm cooperation on military, law enforcement and intelligence fronts. I suspect there is some scrambling going on behind the scenes to come up with a strategy to contain the damage while rooting out the sedition."
Mr. Giraldi,
I need not to go on either patronizing or defensively with you, but I have concerns with your thoughtful words, above.
First off, Americans have solid evidence that the DNC under Deb Wasserman Shultz facilitated undermining Bernie Sanders campaign. She did not get into any serious trouble, and unaccountably moved on!
Second, throughout his 2017 campaign, the AIPAC/Sheldon Adelson endorsed Donald Trump maintained consistency in complaining that the election process was "rigged." In addition, candidate Trump consistently spoke to huge crowds and branded the Media as liars. On both accounts, American voters were finally hearing a percentage of truth be told.
So it seems to me that there was concrete evidence of a not-so "Covert Operation to disrupt an election" underway long before RUSSIAGATE became popularized.
Of course you will know better than I, Phil, but it seems something much more deceptively sinister is going on than to figure that it's merely one's Grandpappy CIA "up to smelly N.W.O. tricks."
Thank you for the hearing, my Brother.
Right Chuck but I think the two issues are somewhat unrelated. One was intra-party criminality and the other is the corruption of our law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Both are certainly serious, but the latter could well be the undoing of us as a nation.
I would give it all to really believe (in my heart) that our nation is not already "undone."
Can not do so, "Peace be with you," and thanks my Brother.
If it is true that this kind of thing has been ongoing for decades, it might be more accurate to say that we are undone as a nation already. Unless your view is that this is the first time that the CIA has engaged in domestic operations to influence an election, then this could be an old standard we're looking at rather than a new normal.
The “grown up adult, with power and influence, with plenty of money” want more power and more money. By any means. This is why the mainstream media (on orders from the moneyed and powerful) is continuing “to exercise its dangerous obsession with Russia by demanding that the Russiagate inquiry should continue full speed” even if “there is absolutely nothing in the memo itself that indicates that Moscow tried to recruit any Trump associate as an agent or interfere in the U.S. election. The raison d’etre for the Congressional and Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigations appears to be lacking.”
It looks like an absence of honor and dignity has become a norm in the US. People do not care about their reputation. Money and power are the gods.
The fake history channel is advertising a new program about Putin. Apparently he is a monstrous danger to America and the world. He only holds power because of terror.
Still waiting for a history channel program about monsters like Lenin, Kaganovich, Stalin, Derzinsky, murder of Russian POWs after the war and the rest of the communist horrors.
After the Putin program will be the Hunting Hitler program which claims he escaped to S America.
Actually, the story should begin with certain Jacob Schiff who had financed the Russo-Japanses war of 1904/1905 (he even was rewarded by the Japanese for his generosity) and who paid to agitate the Russian POW in Japan. Jacob Schiff, a wealthy American financier, had invested $20 million dollars (enormous sum by the time) to the Bolshevik Revolution (Trotsky was his special protégé). https://jewishracism.blogspot.com/2008/01/genocidal-jewish-supremacist-jacob-h.html
“An authority on Russian affairs, George Kennan, told of how a movement by the Society of the Friends of Russian Freedom, financed by Jacob H. Schiff, had at the time of the Russo-Japanese war spread among 50,000 Russian officers and men in Japanese prison camps the gospel of the Russian revolutionists”
The Maccabean of London wrote in an article entitled “A Jewish Revolution:” “The revolution in Russia is a Jewish revolution, a crisis in Jewish history. … But the revolution in Russia is a Jewish revolution also because Jews are the most active revolutionists in the Tsar’s empire.”
“Jacob Schiff’s “philanthropy” ultimately cost the lives of tens of millions of Russians and subjected hundreds of millions more to Jewish repression which has yet to subside.”
http://www.wildboar.net/multilingual/easterneuropean/russian/literature/articles/whofinanced/whofinancedleninandtrotsky.html
“In the February 3, 1949 issue of the New York Journal American Schiff’s grandson, John, was quoted by columnist Cholly Knickerbocker as saying that his grandfather had given about $20 million for the triumph of Communism in Russia… In Russia prior to and during the revolution there were many local observers, tourists and newsmen, who reported, that British and American agents were everywhere, particularly in Petrograd, providing money for insurrection.”
— Nothing new. A sigh.
On top of it English did train the Japanese navy, and probably, actually rather certainly, extended them technical help, With this help Japanese totally destroyed Russian eastern flotilla.
Still when Kaiser Wilhelm extended his hand in friendship, Czar Nikolai did spit on it and joined England. Czar Nikolai deserved his fate, When Czar Nikolai was under house arrest he did beg English for help, as to give him help as a refuge, and Kerensky was quite willing to facilitate his exit, English pretended that they do not know him.
I do hope now that developing friendship between Germans and Russians will last now.
Thinking about it now, millions of life's would have been saved if Czar Nikolai would not have been so stupid, relying on family ties.
US government in my perception is like a man with tied hands and tied feet.
I suppose we’ll just have to wait and see. My prediction is that a few dispensable bureaucrats will lose their jobs and retain their pensions while the bigger dogs just keep right on doing what they do.
All of this is so far over the heads of the TV addicted voters that the simplest explanation will be embraced as the best so that everyone can get back to their regularly scheduled programs.
But at lest they will stop harassing Trump and they let him do his job,
“Persons of interest” in investigations who are the objects of warrants aren’t privy to the process, even in proper civilian courts. If your local prosecutor wants a look inside your house, he will apply for a search warrant without notifying you or inviting you to appear with an attorney. That is the norm.
It does resonate better with a reader for the process to be referred to as unilateral, of course, but that is the way warrants are granted in any criminal procedure. What makes this FISA court reprehensible is that no evidence of criminal activity is even required and the affadavits for FISC warrants are unreviewable by the person being surveilled.
Hi Phil,
I would give it all to really believe (in my heart) that our nation is not already “undone.”
Can not do so, “Peace be with you,” and thanks my Brother.
“Both are certainly serious, but the latter could well be the undoing of us as a nation.”
If it is true that this kind of thing has been ongoing for decades, it might be more accurate to say that we are undone as a nation already. Unless your view is that this is the first time that the CIA has engaged in domestic operations to influence an election, then this could be an old standard we’re looking at rather than a new normal.
It does resonate better with a reader for the process to be referred to as unilateral, of course, but that is the way warrants are granted in any criminal procedure. What makes this FISA court reprehensible is that no evidence of criminal activity is even required and the affadavits for FISC warrants are unreviewable by the person being surveilled.
Oh, I understood that there is nobody there and cannot be because that would give away that a search was coming. I just wanted to point out how one sided the act of getting a search warrant is.
I get a blank page at your link -- which appears to be missing the trailing .PDF -- but this link found on G opens to a PDF of a declassified TS document which begins: Cue Dr. Watson. So Steele was a "former" British agent peddling bogus intelligence, some of which he shared with Yahoo News, if you can believe that, a veritable National Inquirer of the Internet, but nobody thinks that Blighty might be mucking around with U.S. elections, because after all, a former British agent told us it was the Russians wot dunnit, mate.
Trump's recent statements before his SOTU address are not comforting: It doesn't take too much reading between the lines to see what he's going on about here, so watch out for more exploding melodramas on the boob tube.
Sedition. Treason. Foreign meddling in the US election of POTUS. Slander. Profiteering. The massive violation of the law, including violation of the US Constitution.
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2018/02/british-intelligence-tried-to-destroy-the-trump-presidency.html
“As the evidence of British intelligence meddling in the U.S. election piles up it will create some strains in our bi-lateral ties. It has the potential to harm cooperation on military, law enforcement and intelligence fronts. I suspect there is some scrambling going on behind the scenes to come up with a strategy to contain the damage while rooting out the sedition.”
Don’t despair Iffin. Here is something for you:
—Another important facet of the Dossier scandal is the Ukrainian influence from the fast-nazificating country: http://www.washingtonsblog.com/2017/01/crowdstrikes-russian-hacking-story-fell-apart-say-hello-fancy-bear-2.html
“Alperovitch’s relationships with the Chalupas, radical groups, think tanks, Ukrainian propagandists, and Ukrainian state supported hackers… when it all adds up and you see it together, we have found a Russian [actually Jewish, born in Moscow, Russia] that tried hard to influence the outcome of the US presidential election in 2016. … Is giving misleading or false information to 17 US Intelligence Agencies a crime? If it’s done by a cyber security industry leader like Crowdstrike should that be investigated?
… The DNC hacking investigation done by Crowdstrike concluded hacking was done by Russian actors — based on the work done by Alexandra Chalupa. That is the conclusion of her sister Andrea Chalupa and obviously enough for Crowdstrike to make the Russian government connection.
… How close is Dimitri Alperovitch to DNC officials? According to Esquire.com, Alperovitch has vetted speeches for Hillary Clinton about cybersecurity issues in the past..”
— Why does the name Alperovitch chime with “Awan affair?” — The scoundrel was the “leading expert” for Obama and Clinton during the whole period when the congressional computers were freely violated by Awan brothers, which has constituted the greatest breach in national cybersecurity.
“An authority on Russian affairs, George Kennan, told of how a movement by the Society of the Friends of Russian Freedom, financed by Jacob H. Schiff, had at the time of the Russo-Japanese war spread among 50,000 Russian officers and men in Japanese prison camps the gospel of the Russian revolutionists"
The Maccabean of London wrote in an article entitled "A Jewish Revolution:” "The revolution in Russia is a Jewish revolution, a crisis in Jewish history. … But the revolution in Russia is a Jewish revolution also because Jews are the most active revolutionists in the Tsar's empire.”
“Jacob Schiff's "philanthropy" ultimately cost the lives of tens of millions of Russians and subjected hundreds of millions more to Jewish repression which has yet to subside.”http://www.wildboar.net/multilingual/easterneuropean/russian/literature/articles/whofinanced/whofinancedleninandtrotsky.html
“In the February 3, 1949 issue of the New York Journal American Schiff's grandson, John, was quoted by columnist Cholly Knickerbocker as saying that his grandfather had given about $20 million for the triumph of Communism in Russia… In Russia prior to and during the revolution there were many local observers, tourists and newsmen, who reported, that British and American agents were everywhere, particularly in Petrograd, providing money for insurrection.”
--- Nothing new. A sigh.
Family ties!
On top of it English did train the Japanese navy, and probably, actually rather certainly, extended them technical help, With this help Japanese totally destroyed Russian eastern flotilla.
Still when Kaiser Wilhelm extended his hand in friendship, Czar Nikolai did spit on it and joined England. Czar Nikolai deserved his fate, When Czar Nikolai was under house arrest he did beg English for help, as to give him help as a refuge, and Kerensky was quite willing to facilitate his exit, English pretended that they do not know him.
I do hope now that developing friendship between Germans and Russians will last now.
Thinking about it now, millions of life’s would have been saved if Czar Nikolai would not have been so stupid, relying on family ties.
Hi Ilyana,
Speaking respectfully, I can not agree that Tsar Nicholas was "stupid." Internal economic breakdown, population unrest, and war was upon the last of the Romanov
dynasty.
As a Pennsylvanian, presently I see my country is suffering economic instability, population unrest, and is on course for a major theater war.
On economics, Tsar Nicholas relied upon Stolypin and President Trump has Mnuchin.
By now, (aware) Americans realize that the roots of Donald Trump's real estate fortunes are inseparable from both US and global Jewish "family ties."
The only basis for my calling Donald Trump "stupid" would be his ego & unnecessary agreement to become ZUS president, and foolishly vow to "Make" a deliberately vanquished nation "Great Again" by egging on a nuclear war designed to end all hope for a just world peace.
He had a nice vocation on TV's "The Apprentice" and had no need to one day seek sanctuary in a Ekaturinberg / Copa Cabana.
Thank you!
All of this is so far over the heads of the TV addicted voters that the simplest explanation will be embraced as the best so that everyone can get back to their regularly scheduled programs.
You are absolutely correct. No doubt about it.
But at lest they will stop harassing Trump and they let him do his job,
Yes, I know you get it. I just like to drone on and on.
On top of it English did train the Japanese navy, and probably, actually rather certainly, extended them technical help, With this help Japanese totally destroyed Russian eastern flotilla.
Still when Kaiser Wilhelm extended his hand in friendship, Czar Nikolai did spit on it and joined England. Czar Nikolai deserved his fate, When Czar Nikolai was under house arrest he did beg English for help, as to give him help as a refuge, and Kerensky was quite willing to facilitate his exit, English pretended that they do not know him.
I do hope now that developing friendship between Germans and Russians will last now.
Thinking about it now, millions of life's would have been saved if Czar Nikolai would not have been so stupid, relying on family ties.
Ilyana Rozamova said: “Thinking about it now, millions of life’s would have been saved if Czar Nikolai would not have been so stupid, relying on family ties.”
Hi Ilyana,
Speaking respectfully, I can not agree that Tsar Nicholas was “stupid.” Internal economic breakdown, population unrest, and war was upon the last of the Romanov
dynasty.
As a Pennsylvanian, presently I see my country is suffering economic instability, population unrest, and is on course for a major theater war.
On economics, Tsar Nicholas relied upon Stolypin and President Trump has Mnuchin.
By now, (aware) Americans realize that the roots of Donald Trump’s real estate fortunes are inseparable from both US and global Jewish “family ties.”
The only basis for my calling Donald Trump “stupid” would be his ego & unnecessary agreement to become ZUS president, and foolishly vow to “Make” a deliberately vanquished nation “Great Again” by egging on a nuclear war designed to end all hope for a just world peace.
He had a nice vocation on TV’s “The Apprentice” and had no need to one day seek sanctuary in a Ekaturinberg / Copa Cabana.
Thank you!
http://www.historyinanhour.com/2013/09/18/pyotr-stolypin-su
I do not believe Secretary Steve Mnuchin would "go to the wall" for President Trump's Wall. Uh... maybe for Wall Street though?
Pardon the interruption and thanks.
Hi Ilyana,
Speaking respectfully, I can not agree that Tsar Nicholas was "stupid." Internal economic breakdown, population unrest, and war was upon the last of the Romanov
dynasty.
As a Pennsylvanian, presently I see my country is suffering economic instability, population unrest, and is on course for a major theater war.
On economics, Tsar Nicholas relied upon Stolypin and President Trump has Mnuchin.
By now, (aware) Americans realize that the roots of Donald Trump's real estate fortunes are inseparable from both US and global Jewish "family ties."
The only basis for my calling Donald Trump "stupid" would be his ego & unnecessary agreement to become ZUS president, and foolishly vow to "Make" a deliberately vanquished nation "Great Again" by egging on a nuclear war designed to end all hope for a just world peace.
He had a nice vocation on TV's "The Apprentice" and had no need to one day seek sanctuary in a Ekaturinberg / Copa Cabana.
Thank you!
After completing a comment to Ilyana R., I felt bad about having forgotten to link historical information on Pyotr Stolypin, Tsar Nicholas’s “reformer;” assassinated and his having proclaimed being happy to serve the Tsar unto death. VERY interesting, refer below.
http://www.historyinanhour.com/2013/09/18/pyotr-stolypin-su
I do not believe Secretary Steve Mnuchin would “go to the wall” for President Trump’s Wall. Uh… maybe for Wall Street though?
Pardon the interruption and thanks.
Seems to me that your eyes caught only my last sentence and you elaborated on it.
Not fair!
http://www.amazon.co.uk/This-Time-Tomorrow-ebook/dp/B00CLHERRW/ref=sr_1_13?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1379435010&sr=1-13
so maybe he was taking a little artistic license.
http://www.historyinanhour.com/2013/09/18/pyotr-stolypin-su
I do not believe Secretary Steve Mnuchin would "go to the wall" for President Trump's Wall. Uh... maybe for Wall Street though?
Pardon the interruption and thanks.
I do not get offended. But I cannot get other impression that you did not read My comment in entirety.
Seems to me that your eyes caught only my last sentence and you elaborated on it.
Not fair!
I got peeved because you wrote, "Czar Nikolai deserved his fate..."
Too bad the revolutionary "Reds" did not have a more humane Camp X-Ray operable at the time of the Romanov family arrest?
At any rate, I too hope for "developing friendship between Germans and Russians" but powerful US and European Jews will have lots to say on "the terms" of such peaceful & productive proposition.
Many want Putin's Jewish oligarchs up the Volga River, and "without a Goldman Sachs Group paddle."
Thank you, comrade.
http://www.historyinanhour.com/2013/09/18/pyotr-stolypin-su
I do not believe Secretary Steve Mnuchin would "go to the wall" for President Trump's Wall. Uh... maybe for Wall Street though?
Pardon the interruption and thanks.
Chuck, the article you linked does kind of portray the czar as stupid. It was written, however, by a novelist,
http://www.amazon.co.uk/This-Time-Tomorrow-ebook/dp/B00CLHERRW/ref=sr_1_13?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1379435010&sr=1-13
so maybe he was taking a little artistic license.
For me who has watched many bizarre President G.W. Bush press conferences, the bar for "stupidity" was set quite high, so I tend to figure Tsar Nicholas did not cut it.
Thanks for your careful eye and comment!
“An authority on Russian affairs, George Kennan, told of how a movement by the Society of the Friends of Russian Freedom, financed by Jacob H. Schiff, had at the time of the Russo-Japanese war spread among 50,000 Russian officers and men in Japanese prison camps the gospel of the Russian revolutionists"
The Maccabean of London wrote in an article entitled "A Jewish Revolution:” "The revolution in Russia is a Jewish revolution, a crisis in Jewish history. … But the revolution in Russia is a Jewish revolution also because Jews are the most active revolutionists in the Tsar's empire.”
“Jacob Schiff's "philanthropy" ultimately cost the lives of tens of millions of Russians and subjected hundreds of millions more to Jewish repression which has yet to subside.”http://www.wildboar.net/multilingual/easterneuropean/russian/literature/articles/whofinanced/whofinancedleninandtrotsky.html
“In the February 3, 1949 issue of the New York Journal American Schiff's grandson, John, was quoted by columnist Cholly Knickerbocker as saying that his grandfather had given about $20 million for the triumph of Communism in Russia… In Russia prior to and during the revolution there were many local observers, tourists and newsmen, who reported, that British and American agents were everywhere, particularly in Petrograd, providing money for insurrection.”
--- Nothing new. A sigh.
I’m aware of all that.
Seems to me that your eyes caught only my last sentence and you elaborated on it.
Not fair!
Okay, Ilyana, I confess to “unfairness” by 50 %.
I got peeved because you wrote, “Czar Nikolai deserved his fate…”
Too bad the revolutionary “Reds” did not have a more humane Camp X-Ray operable at the time of the Romanov family arrest?
At any rate, I too hope for “developing friendship between Germans and Russians” but powerful US and European Jews will have lots to say on “the terms” of such peaceful & productive proposition.
Many want Putin’s Jewish oligarchs up the Volga River, and “without a Goldman Sachs Group paddle.”
Thank you, comrade.
http://www.amazon.co.uk/This-Time-Tomorrow-ebook/dp/B00CLHERRW/ref=sr_1_13?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1379435010&sr=1-13
so maybe he was taking a little artistic license.
Hi Twodees Partain,
For me who has watched many bizarre President G.W. Bush press conferences, the bar for “stupidity” was set quite high, so I tend to figure Tsar Nicholas did not cut it.
Thanks for your careful eye and comment!
Are you not entertained goys!
The plural of “goy” is “goyim.”
Hi Ilyana,
Speaking respectfully, I can not agree that Tsar Nicholas was "stupid." Internal economic breakdown, population unrest, and war was upon the last of the Romanov
dynasty.
As a Pennsylvanian, presently I see my country is suffering economic instability, population unrest, and is on course for a major theater war.
On economics, Tsar Nicholas relied upon Stolypin and President Trump has Mnuchin.
By now, (aware) Americans realize that the roots of Donald Trump's real estate fortunes are inseparable from both US and global Jewish "family ties."
The only basis for my calling Donald Trump "stupid" would be his ego & unnecessary agreement to become ZUS president, and foolishly vow to "Make" a deliberately vanquished nation "Great Again" by egging on a nuclear war designed to end all hope for a just world peace.
He had a nice vocation on TV's "The Apprentice" and had no need to one day seek sanctuary in a Ekaturinberg / Copa Cabana.
Thank you!
Read The Three Emperors, he certainly lived in a bubble, neglected his own people and failed to notice which way the wind was blowing.
Hi Nosey,
Thanks for this! Will read.
This quote from Vladimir Lenin always spikes interest, "The wind always blows strongest from the Left."
Selah the Antifa wind.
For me who has watched many bizarre President G.W. Bush press conferences, the bar for "stupidity" was set quite high, so I tend to figure Tsar Nicholas did not cut it.
Thanks for your careful eye and comment!
Both the prose content & the in key content of this article are informative. FISA is bad law and invitation to abuse.
The in key content here, is not really connected to the prose in any concrete way. It does relate to my story & to a fate I have so far avoided.
I comment a lot on my history on Twitter. For in key background to the history of the Heine sacrifice theme as a long term plan, see the following in key sources (no, not a joke):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RAND_Corporation
https://www.rand.org/about.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rudolph_the_Red-Nosed_Reindeer
https://www.npr.org/2013/12/25/256579598/writing-rudolph-the-original-red-nosed-manuscript?ft=3&f=1032#con256879513
http://www.metrolyrics.com/rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer-lyrics-christmas-carols.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Montgomery
OT: this may be of interest to some.
Qatar promised U.S. Jewish leaders: Al Jazeera documentary on D.C. ‘Israel lobby’ won’t air
https://www.haaretz.com/misc/article-print-page//.premium-qatar-to-u-s-jewish-leaders-al-jazeera-israel-lobby-film-won-t-air-1.5803936
quote:
“Qatar’s leaders have assured Jewish-American organizations that Al Jazeera’s documentary on the Israel lobby in the United States will not be aired, five sources in pro-Israel circles in Washington told Haaretz.
The sources said the Qatari leaders gave their assurance in late 2017 not to air “The Israel Lobby,” a move that was part of the emirate’s campaign to improve its image in the American Jewish community.”
snip
… visits to the emirate by renowned New York attorney Alan Dershowitz, Zionist Organization of America President Mort Klein and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who is known as a strong supporter of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
Dershowitz and Klein said their flights were paid for by Qatar, and Klein told Haaretz that he brought up Al Jazeera’s coverage of Israel during a two-hour meeting with the emir. Other Jewish leaders who visited Doha in recent months also asked senior Qatari officials if they could change Al Jazeera’s negative coverage of Israel.
Qatar promised U.S. Jewish leaders: Al Jazeera documentary on D.C. 'Israel lobby' won't air
https://www.haaretz.com/misc/article-print-page//.premium-qatar-to-u-s-jewish-leaders-al-jazeera-israel-lobby-film-won-t-air-1.5803936
quote:
“Qatar’s leaders have assured Jewish-American organizations that Al Jazeera’s documentary on the Israel lobby in the United States will not be aired, five sources in pro-Israel circles in Washington told Haaretz.
The sources said the Qatari leaders gave their assurance in late 2017 not to air “The Israel Lobby,” a move that was part of the emirate’s campaign to improve its image in the American Jewish community.”
snip
… visits to the emirate by renowned New York attorney Alan Dershowitz, Zionist Organization of America President Mort Klein and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who is known as a strong supporter of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
Dershowitz and Klein said their flights were paid for by Qatar, and Klein told Haaretz that he brought up Al Jazeera’s coverage of Israel during a two-hour meeting with the emir. Other Jewish leaders who visited Doha in recent months also asked senior Qatari officials if they could change Al Jazeera’s negative coverage of Israel.
The Qataris have figured out who runs things in Washington…
Oops, it doesn’t seem like, from the same article:
It appears Mr. Giraldi, hobo is pulling your chain…
Hi Dan Herman,
Not so fast.
"Pulling" one's "chain" is a high Dark-Art form described long ago by the Mossad motto.
At present Jewish Zionist (global) political power is overwhelmingly strong. Subsequently, I for one do not believe that they fear any criminally evil thing they do from coming out into the open.
Consistently, Zionists manage to ignore and subvert "international standards." Such nation-state "loose cannon" capability is ritualistically unbridled.
A case in point.
In order to manage (coordinate) what becomes of Al Jazeera's sensitive "coverage" holding, secular Zionist Jews dispatch (dark) star quality Alan Dershowitz to glitter city, Abu Dhabi, a venue where police cars are gold-plated Lamborghinis.
Please understand If there's anyone in America highly aware of getting their "chain pulled," it's Phil Giraldi?
To reiterate, elite Zionist Jews delight in getting caught in the act of doing something criminal, and then they rub shit into dumb goyim eyes.
Unaccountable, they have no fear of publically suppressing evidence of US-based Jewish Lobby shennanigans... because THEY COULD.
Selah The Little Tel Aviv Engine That Could.
NoseytheDuke recommended: “Read The Three Emperors, he certainly lived in a bubble, neglected his own people and failed to notice which way the wind was blowing.”
Hi Nosey,
Thanks for this! Will read.
This quote from Vladimir Lenin always spikes interest, “The wind always blows strongest from the Left.”
Selah the Antifa wind.
Thank you, Dan Herman! There will obviously be a last minute scramble, if not to prevent entirely, at least to suppress viewership. Will it have to be ‘leaked’ underground? Let’s hope Al Jazeera has footage as revealing as what they caught in Britain.
The in key content here, is not really connected to the prose in any concrete way. It does relate to my story & to a fate I have so far avoided.
I comment a lot on my history on Twitter. For in key background to the history of the Heine sacrifice theme as a long term plan, see the following in key sources (no, not a joke):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RAND_Corporation
https://www.rand.org/about.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rudolph_the_Red-Nosed_Reindeer
https://www.npr.org/2013/12/25/256579598/writing-rudolph-the-original-red-nosed-manuscript?ft=3&f=1032#con256879513
http://www.metrolyrics.com/rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer-lyrics-christmas-carols.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Montgomery
” FISA is bad law and invitation to abuse. ”
Yes, I agree, and furthermore it was obviously written to facilitate abuse. The existence of a court established by FISA is an ongoing abuse of human rights. The way the court is being so openly discussed is good. At least now the few Americans who want to know what is going on have more information about what is wrong.
Dan Herman opined: “It appears Mr. Giraldi, hobo is pulling your chain…”
Hi Dan Herman,
Not so fast.
“Pulling” one’s “chain” is a high Dark-Art form described long ago by the Mossad motto.
At present Jewish Zionist (global) political power is overwhelmingly strong. Subsequently, I for one do not believe that they fear any criminally evil thing they do from coming out into the open.
Consistently, Zionists manage to ignore and subvert “international standards.” Such nation-state “loose cannon” capability is ritualistically unbridled.
A case in point.
In order to manage (coordinate) what becomes of Al Jazeera’s sensitive “coverage” holding, secular Zionist Jews dispatch (dark) star quality Alan Dershowitz to glitter city, Abu Dhabi, a venue where police cars are gold-plated Lamborghinis.
Please understand If there’s anyone in America highly aware of getting their “chain pulled,” it’s Phil Giraldi?
To reiterate, elite Zionist Jews delight in getting caught in the act of doing something criminal, and then they rub shit into dumb goyim eyes.
Unaccountable, they have no fear of publically suppressing evidence of US-based Jewish Lobby shennanigans… because THEY COULD.
Selah The Little Tel Aviv Engine That Could.
-level playing field
-Mensa jazz blah blah blah
-on-the-fly acronyms that have meaning only to the person who concocted them (writer-based-writing)perhaps you who use those bits of putty think you've developed a clever "brand."
Think again.These place-holder statements add nothing to anything; they're as useful as fruit flies.Unz Forum offers a tremendous opportunity to develop clear thinking and clear writing. Take advantage of that opportunity instead of masking your lack of ability to communicate with cheap fillers.
Hi Dan Herman,
Not so fast.
"Pulling" one's "chain" is a high Dark-Art form described long ago by the Mossad motto.
At present Jewish Zionist (global) political power is overwhelmingly strong. Subsequently, I for one do not believe that they fear any criminally evil thing they do from coming out into the open.
Consistently, Zionists manage to ignore and subvert "international standards." Such nation-state "loose cannon" capability is ritualistically unbridled.
A case in point.
In order to manage (coordinate) what becomes of Al Jazeera's sensitive "coverage" holding, secular Zionist Jews dispatch (dark) star quality Alan Dershowitz to glitter city, Abu Dhabi, a venue where police cars are gold-plated Lamborghinis.
Please understand If there's anyone in America highly aware of getting their "chain pulled," it's Phil Giraldi?
To reiterate, elite Zionist Jews delight in getting caught in the act of doing something criminal, and then they rub shit into dumb goyim eyes.
Unaccountable, they have no fear of publically suppressing evidence of US-based Jewish Lobby shennanigans... because THEY COULD.
Selah The Little Tel Aviv Engine That Could.
in the good old days major magazines used the First of the New Year to list “what’s IN and what’s OUT.”
Unz has a bunch of epithets that really need to be on the Outs list — they do not enlighten, they merely annoy
-Selah
-level playing field
-Mensa jazz blah blah blah
-on-the-fly acronyms that have meaning only to the person who concocted them (writer-based-writing)
perhaps you who use those bits of putty think you’ve developed a clever “brand.”
Think again.
These place-holder statements add nothing to anything; they’re as useful as fruit flies.
Unz Forum offers a tremendous opportunity to develop clear thinking and clear writing. Take advantage of that opportunity instead of masking your lack of ability to communicate with cheap fillers.
Selah, W. Bush's Pootie-Put(in) Think, "y'all best watch when you do say what ain't branded."
RobinG said: “Let’s hope Al Jazeera has footage as revealing as what they caught in Britain.”
Hi RobinG,
In aftermath of their getting “caught in Britain,” do you have any knowledge as to negative repercissions? Any UK government call for accountability.
One realm where I noticed that Zionist Jews have special expertise is their staying safely behind a shield of “plausible deniability.”
At any rate, a sincere thanks for your expressed enthusiasm.
-level playing field
-Mensa jazz blah blah blah
-on-the-fly acronyms that have meaning only to the person who concocted them (writer-based-writing)perhaps you who use those bits of putty think you've developed a clever "brand."
Think again.These place-holder statements add nothing to anything; they're as useful as fruit flies.Unz Forum offers a tremendous opportunity to develop clear thinking and clear writing. Take advantage of that opportunity instead of masking your lack of ability to communicate with cheap fillers.
The Anonymous “Decider” suggested: “… perhaps you who use those bits of putty think you’ve developed a clever “brand.”
Selah, W. Bush’s Pootie-Put(in) Think, “y’all best watch when you do say what ain’t branded.”
It seems the last paragraph, which you did not include in your snippet, should be emphasized for completeness:
Here is another article on the matter published today:
https://www.richardsilverstein.com/2018/02/08/israel-lobby-pressures-qatar-kill-al-jazeera-documentary/
BTW: Thank you Philip Giraldi — a true American Hero — for standing up for what is righteous; We salute you!
UPDATE: Today, a Qatari foreign ministry spokeswoman rebutted the Haaretz reports:
“Explaining Qatar’s position, she said: “…Qatar denies the false news about requesting the Al Jazeera Network to suspend the airing of the documentary that was produced by the latter.”
We see this news in the context of the blockading countries’ tireless attempts to cast scepticism over Qatar’s open and progressive model of governance and to make a case for repeating their demand to shut down Al Jazeera. Shutting down Al Jazeera has been an objective of the quartet which owns dozens of media outlets but seems unable to compete with Al Jazeera, in what should be a free market of ideas. It seems like their inability to compete and gain credibility is what is driving these campaigns to defame Qatar and its various positions.”
Silversten has posted an update to his blog
UPDATE: Today, a Qatari foreign ministry spokeswoman rebutted the Haaretz reports:
“Explaining Qatar’s position, she said: “…Qatar denies the false news about requesting the Al Jazeera Network to suspend the airing of the documentary that was produced by the latter.”
We see this news in the context of the blockading countries’ tireless attempts to cast scepticism over Qatar’s open and progressive model of governance and to make a case for repeating their demand to shut down Al Jazeera. Shutting down Al Jazeera has been an objective of the quartet which owns dozens of media outlets but seems unable to compete with Al Jazeera, in what should be a free market of ideas. It seems like their inability to compete and gain credibility is what is driving these campaigns to defame Qatar and its various positions.”
By now it is blindingly obvious that the FISA court was duped by pretexts fabricated with an eyes-only-intelligence liaison between CIA and MI6. This is how CIA hides its crimes and treason ever since Safari Club days: CIA conceals its crimes as foreign state secrets.
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2018/02/british-intelligence-tried-to-destroy-the-trump-presidency.html
The Trump administration can now dispatch a Jim Schlesinger of his own to extract and publish updated family jewels from CIA, to include universal-jurisdiction crimes for prosecution or extradition. (Trump needs a Schlesinger for that, not a moron like Pompeo.)
Congress can now convene a House or Senate Committee on CIA Impunity. Several junior congresspersons are alert and ambitious enough to smell CIA blood in the water, and make their name.
This may be America’s last chance to excise and destroy the CIA cancer that has been metastasizing since 1947.
A CIA director such as Schlesinger would only be available to a long term swamp creature president, which Trump clearly is not. Trump has surrounded himself with those available to him and those who were foisted upon him by some of those he chose.
The link you provided is clarifying in several areas. One thing which still has me wondering is the motivation of Grassley and Graham, neither of whom I would suspect of having any real desire to do more than add obfuscation to the current mix.
That's a good article you linked. Thank you.
Hi Brennanonastick,
Re; above, Interesting comment, but there is a flip side.
High level (entrenched) CIA-sharks likely monitor the activities of "ambitious junior congresspersons," and the latter group likely prefer their blood to NOT appear "in the water" and expel attractive malodor.
Selah Dulles and The 1960's Dead Kennedy's.
P.S. To geokat, LK, SolontoCroesus, Jacques Sheete, Art, Rurik: Is there a comment-cease fire moratorium underway of which I am unaware? Thank you.
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2018/02/british-intelligence-tried-to-destroy-the-trump-presidency.html
The Trump administration can now dispatch a Jim Schlesinger of his own to extract and publish updated family jewels from CIA, to include universal-jurisdiction crimes for prosecution or extradition. (Trump needs a Schlesinger for that, not a moron like Pompeo.)
Congress can now convene a House or Senate Committee on CIA Impunity. Several junior congresspersons are alert and ambitious enough to smell CIA blood in the water, and make their name.
This may be America's last chance to excise and destroy the CIA cancer that has been metastasizing since 1947.
“(Trump needs a Schlesinger for that, not a moron like Pompeo.)”
A CIA director such as Schlesinger would only be available to a long term swamp creature president, which Trump clearly is not. Trump has surrounded himself with those available to him and those who were foisted upon him by some of those he chose.
The link you provided is clarifying in several areas. One thing which still has me wondering is the motivation of Grassley and Graham, neither of whom I would suspect of having any real desire to do more than add obfuscation to the current mix.
That’s a good article you linked. Thank you.
@Twoddees, Schlesinger was a indeed a rara avis. Nowadays Trump would not find such a guy at RAND, but far outside CIA’s ambit. Think Grayson.
On information and belief Graham is securely blackmailed by film festivals of acrofappic videos with comely youths, and Grassley just doesn’t want to shoot himself twice in the head. CIA positions its two pawns to make their coup look like party politics.
The real fun will start when competent foreign intelligence services weigh in. CIA impunity is a problem for the world to solve. The international community was also the prime mover in Schlesinger’s day. As always, the US public is the last to know.
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2018/02/british-intelligence-tried-to-destroy-the-trump-presidency.html
The Trump administration can now dispatch a Jim Schlesinger of his own to extract and publish updated family jewels from CIA, to include universal-jurisdiction crimes for prosecution or extradition. (Trump needs a Schlesinger for that, not a moron like Pompeo.)
Congress can now convene a House or Senate Committee on CIA Impunity. Several junior congresspersons are alert and ambitious enough to smell CIA blood in the water, and make their name.
This may be America's last chance to excise and destroy the CIA cancer that has been metastasizing since 1947.
Brennanonastick said: “Several junior congresspersons are alert and ambitious enough to smell CIA blood in the water, and make their name.”
Hi Brennanonastick,
Re; above, Interesting comment, but there is a flip side.
High level (entrenched) CIA-sharks likely monitor the activities of “ambitious junior congresspersons,” and the latter group likely prefer their blood to NOT appear “in the water” and expel attractive malodor.
Selah Dulles and The 1960′s Dead Kennedy’s.
P.S. To geokat, LK, SolontoCroesus, Jacques Sheete, Art, Rurik: Is there a comment-cease fire moratorium underway of which I am unaware? Thank you.
, you are certainly correct. Imran Awan and his Cars International A is a glimpse of CIA’s blanket surveillance of the legislature. Fortunately, he and his foreign-intel CIA cutouts are exposed. And another mole bit the dust: ‘former’ CIA spook Laufman is out like shite through a goose. One less CIA mole in DoJ. Now it’s only 99% infested.
The first step is full exposure of the astounding extent of CIA infiltration that riddles every branch of government. At that point CIA will be too busy shredding to round us up in their ‘FEMA’ Schild camps. Next civil society figuratively and actually storms Langley and Fort Meade, like the Germans stormed Stasi HQ, to preserve the evidence. Finally the US must ratify the Rome Statute to turn CIA criminals into fugitives.
The first step is full exposure of the astounding extent of CIA infiltration that riddles every branch of government. At that point CIA will be too busy shredding to round us up in their 'FEMA' Schild camps. Next civil society figuratively and actually storms Langley and Fort Meade, like the Germans stormed Stasi HQ, to preserve the evidence. Finally the US must ratify the Rome Statute to turn CIA criminals into fugitives.
Thanks for your excellent comments here on this issue, Brennononastick, and for bumping the article at Col Lang’s blog, originally noted and linked by annamaria on Feb. 7, 2018 9:55Z @#95 in response to comment by yours truly @ #86:
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/the-nunes-memo-needs-more-work/#comment-2195281
This should be good.
If we can keep it from going down the memory hole, or off into a cloud of trivial technicalities, it will be informative and entertaining to observe the spin and “English” put on this issue by the mainstream media — both here and abroad — to protect the guilty parties, and conceal the illicit relationships of the ruling oligarchies.
I intend to maintain primary focus on Mr. Steele. I hope those who choose to wade into all the details of this sordid affair will share succinct summaries here.
Brennanonastick said: “Finally the US must ratify the Rome Statute to turn CIA criminals into fugitives.”
Hi Brennanonastick,
First off I note that a component of your interesting screen-name includes the newsworthy “Brennan.”
Do not know with whom the hell I’m exchanging comments with, and as “Brennan” is on a “stick,” and despite your making sense, I proceed with caution.
But some thought on your quoted words above.
If you meant American citizens, you must KNOW that having used the term “US” has no practical capability to “ratify” shit. Each of the 3-branches of ZUS government operates in a strict top-to-bottom method. Jimmy Carter was not whistling Dixie when he told Oprah, “the US is no longer a democracy.”
At present, there are untouchable high-level (public & private sector) US war criminals alive, honored by the State, and prospering with influence. (Zigh) Many wrote books, memoirs!
One fair question. Who do you figure would finger particular “CIA criminals” and turn them into “fugitives.” Uh, maybe one that got screwed over…, Valerie Plame?
Thank you!
With all due respect to Mr. Giraldi, I believe he fails on two points:
1) It doesn’t matter whether the dossier was a primary reason for the the FISA warrant. It was used as part of the evidence. It does not approach plausible deniability, that those filing the application could have failed to mention Steele was paid to provide the dossier, and then use a newspaper article to justify the credibility of the dossier. As a legal principal, if part of the evidence presented by a witness (FBI) is false, all of the evidence must be considered false. No judge worth his salt would have allowed the FISA application had the FBI declared that the DNC had paid Steele to produce the document.
2) There is absolutely no possibility of corroborating Steele’s “Russian sources”, and there is no evidence that Steele actually had any “sources” other than his imagination. If Steele’s sources were real, does anyone believe they would tell Steel about a plot with Trump? If Steele’s sources were real, there would have be a lot of Russian agents “disappeared” in Moscow for disclosing the plot.
1) It doesn't matter whether the dossier was a primary reason for the the FISA warrant. It was used as part of the evidence. It does not approach plausible deniability, that those filing the application could have failed to mention Steele was paid to provide the dossier, and then use a newspaper article to justify the credibility of the dossier. As a legal principal, if part of the evidence presented by a witness (FBI) is false, all of the evidence must be considered false. No judge worth his salt would have allowed the FISA application had the FBI declared that the DNC had paid Steele to produce the document.
2) There is absolutely no possibility of corroborating Steele's "Russian sources", and there is no evidence that Steele actually had any "sources" other than his imagination. If Steele's sources were real, does anyone believe they would tell Steel about a plot with Trump? If Steele's sources were real, there would have be a lot of Russian agents "disappeared" in Moscow for disclosing the plot.
I can tell you one thing 100% sure–Steele never had and doesn’t have any credible “sources” in post 2008 Russia, let alone Russian “government”. Most of this bogus “dossier”, if it has any so called “Russian” sources, is from the same “sources” which pass in the US as “Russian” experts–that is uber-liberal, grossly Russophobic, primarily Soviet/Russian Jewish and oligarchy connected immigration. Fugitive oligarchs, other fringe elements, you name it. Now that some other, purely human, details begin to emerge about Steele, it becomes clear that his ambitions grossly outweighed his professional skills. As it is often the case PR and perceptions won over substance.