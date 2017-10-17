The Unz Review - Mobile
The Unz Review: An Alternative Media Selection
A Collection of Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media
User Settings:
Comment Limit?
Version?
Para Links?
Search Bar?
 Read Aloud w/
 Show Word Counts
 No Facebook/Twitter
 No Infinite Scrolling
 Mobile Drag&Drop

SaveCancel
← Sputnik and RT Under InvestigationMutual Assured Destruction →  
BlogviewPhilip Giraldi Archive
 BlogviewPhilip Giraldi Archive
"The Lobby" British Style
An undercover reporter secretly records how the Israeli Embassy directs local groups
• October 17, 2017
• 1,700 Words • 436 Comments • Reply
🔊 Listen RSS
Email This Page to Someone

 Remember My Information



=>
Masot

Bookmark Toggle AllToCAdd to LibraryRemove from Library • BShow CommentNext New CommentNext New Reply
Search Text Case Sensitive  Exact Words  Include Comments
List of Bookmarks

One month ago, I initiated here at Unz.com a discussion of the role of American Jews in the crafting of United States foreign policy. I observed that a politically powerful and well-funded cabal consisting of both Jewish individuals and organizations has been effective at engaging the U.S. in a series of wars in the Middle East and North Africa that benefit only Israel and are, in fact, damaging to actual American interests. This misdirection of policy has not taken place because of some misguided belief that Israeli and U.S. national security interests are identical, which is a canard that is frequently floated in the mainstream media. It is instead a deliberate program that studiously misrepresents facts-on-the ground relating to Israel and its neighbors and creates casus belli involving the United States even when no threat to American vital interests exists. It punishes critics by damaging both their careers and reputations while its cynical manipulation of the media and gross corruption of the national political process has already produced the disastrous war against Iraq, the destruction of Libya and the ongoing chaos in Syria. It now threatens to initiate a catastrophic war with Iran.

To be sure, my observations are neither new nor unique. Former Congressmen Paul Findley indicted the careful crafting of a pro-Israel narrative by American Jews in his seminal book They Dare to Speak Out: People and Institutions Confront Israel’s Lobby, written in 1989. Professors John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt’s groundbreaking book The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy said much the same thing nine years ago and discussions of Jewish power do emerge occasionally, even in the mainstream media. In the Jewish media Jewish power is openly discussed and is generally applauded as a well-deserved reward bestowed both by God and by mankind due to the significant accomplishments attributed to Jews throughout history.

There is undeniably a complicated web of relationships and networks that define Israel’s friends. The expression “Israel Lobby” itself has considerable currency, so much so that the expression “The Lobby” is widely used and understood to represent the most powerful foreign policy advocacy group in Washington without needing to include the “Israel” part. That the monstrous Benjamin Netanyahu receives 26 standing ovations from Congress and a wealthy Israel has a guaranteed income from the U.S. Treasury derives directly from the power and money of an easily identifiable cluster of groups and oligarchs – Paul Singer, Sheldon Adelson, Bernard Marcus, Haim Saban – who in turn fund a plethora of foundations and institutes whose principal function is to keep the cash and political support flowing in Israel’s direction. No American national interest, apart from the completely phony contention that Israel is some kind of valuable ally, would justify the taxpayers’ largesse. In reality, Israel is a liability to the United States and always has been.

And I do understand at the same time that a clear majority of American Jews, leaning strongly towards the liberal side of the political spectrum, are supportive of the nuclear agreement with Iran and do not favor a new Middle Eastern war involving that country. I also believe that many American Jews are likely appalled by Israeli behavior, but, unfortunately, there is a tendency on their part to look the other way and neither protest such actions nor support groups like Jewish Voice for Peace that are themselves openly critical of Israel. This de facto gives Israel a free pass and validates its assertion that it represents all Jews since no one important in the diaspora community apart from minority groups which can safely be ignored is pushing back against that claim.

That many groups and well-positioned individuals work hand-in-hand with the Israeli government to advance Israeli interests should not be in dispute after all these years of watching it in action. Several high level Jewish officials, including Richard Perle, associated with the George W. Bush Pentagon, had questionable relationships with Israeli Embassy officials and were only able to receive security clearances after political pressure was applied to “godfather” approvals for them. Former Congressman Tom Lantos and Senator Frank Lautenberg were, respectively, referred to as Israel’s Congressman and Senator, while current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has described himself as Israel’s “shomer” or guardian in the U.S. Senate.

A recent regulatory decision from the United Kingdom relates to a bit of investigative journalism that sought to reveal precisely how the promotion of Israel by some local diaspora Jews operates, to include how critics are targeted and criticized as well as what is done to destroy their careers and reputations.

Last year, al-Jazeera Media Network used an undercover reporter to infiltrate some U.K. pro-Israel groups that were working closely with the Israeli Embassy to counter criticisms coming from British citizens regarding the treatment of the Palestinians. In particular, the Embassy and its friends were seeking to counter the growing Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS), which has become increasingly effective in Europe. The four-part documentary released late in 2016 that al-Jazeera produced is well worth watching as it consists mostly of secretly filmed meetings and discussions.

The documentary reveals that local Jewish groups, particularly at universities and within the political parties, do indeed work closely with the Israeli Embassy to promote policies supported by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It also confirms that tagging someone as an anti-Semite has become the principal offensive weapon used to stifle any discussion, particularly in a country like Britain which embraces concepts like the criminalization of “hate speech.” At one point, two British Jews discussed whether “being made to feel uncomfortable” by people asking what Israel intends to do with the Palestinians is anti-Semitic. They agreed that it might be.

The documentary also describes how the Embassy and local groups working together targeted government officials who were not considered to be friendly to Israel to “be taken down,” removed from office or otherwise discredited. One government official in particular who was to be attacked was Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan.

Britain, unlike the U.S., has a powerful regulatory agency that oversees communications, to include the media. It is referred to as Ofcom. When the al-Jazeera documentary was broadcast, Israeli Embassy political officer Shai Masot, who reportedly was a Ministry of Strategic Affairs official working under cover, was forced to resign and the Israeli Ambassador offered an apology. Masot was filmed discussing British politicians who might be “taken down” before speaking with a government official who plotted a “a little scandal” to bring about the downfall of Duncan. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is the first head of a political party in Britain to express pro-Palestinian views, had called for an investigation of Masot after the recording of the “take down” demand relating to Duncan was revealed. Several Jewish groups (the Jewish Labour Movement, the Union of Jewish Students and We Believe in Israel) then counterattacked with a complaint that the documentary had violated British broadcast regulations, including the specific charge that the undercover investigation was anti-Semitic in nature.

On October 9th, Ofcom ruled in favor of al-Jazeera, stating that its investigation had done nothing improper, but it should be noted that the media outlet had to jump through numerous hoops to arrive at the successful conclusion. It had to turn over all its raw footage and communications to the investigators, undergoing what one source described as an “editorial colonoscopy,” to prove that its documentary was “factually accurate” and that it had not “unfairly edited” or “with bias” prepared its story. One of plaintiffs, who had called for critics of Israel to “die in a hole” and had personally offered to “take down” a Labour Party official, responded bitterly. She said that the Ofcom judgment would serve as a “precedent for the infringement of privacy of any Jewish person involved in public life.”

The United States does not yet have a government agency to regulate news stories, though that may be coming, but the British tale has an interesting post script. Al-Jazeera also had a second undercover reporter inserted in the Israel Lobby in the United States, apparently a British intern named James Anthony Kleinfeld, who had volunteered his services to The Israel Project, which is involved in promoting Israel’s global image. He also had contact with at least ten other Jewish organizations and with officials at the Israeli Embassy,

Now that the British account of “The Lobby” has cleared a regulatory hurdle the American version will reportedly soon be released. Al-Jazeera’s head of investigative reporting Clayton Swisher commented “With this U.K. verdict and vindication past us, we can soon reveal how the Israel lobby in America works through the eyes of an undercover reporter. I hear the U.S. is having problems with foreign interference these days, so I see no reason why the U.S. establishment won’t take our findings in America as seriously as the British did, unless of course Israel is somehow off limits from that debate.”

Americans who follow such matters already know that groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) swarm over Capitol Hill and have accomplices in nearly every media outlet. Back in 2005-6 AIPAC Officials Steve Rosen and Keith Weissman were actually tried under the Espionage Act of 1918 in a case involving obtaining classified intelligence from government official Lawrence Franklin to pass on to the Israeli Embassy. Rosen had once boasted that, representing AIPAC and Israel, he could get the signatures of 70 senators on a napkin agreeing to anything if he sought to do so. The charges against the two men were, unfortunately, eventually dropped “because court rulings had made the case unwinnable and the trial would disclose classified information.”

And Israeli interference in U.S. government and elections is also a given. Endorsement of Mitt Romney in the 2012 presidential election by the Netanyahu government was more-or-less carried out in the open. And ask Congressmen like Paul Findley, Pete McCloskey, William Fulbright, Charles Percy and, most recently, Cynthia McKinney, what happens to your career when you appear to be critical of Israel. And the point is that while Israel calls the shots in terms of what it wants, it is a cabal of diaspora American Jews who actually pull the trigger. With that in mind, it will be very interesting to watch the al-Jazeera documentary on The Lobby in America.

← Sputnik and RT Under InvestigationMutual Assured Destruction →  
 
• Category: Foreign Policy, Ideology • Tags: Al Jazeera, Israel Lobby, Shai Masot 
← Sputnik and RT Under InvestigationMutual Assured Destruction →  
Hide 436 CommentsLeave a Comment
436 Comments to ""The Lobby" British Style"
Commenters to Ignore
Commenters to ignore (one per line)

Save ListCancel
...to Follow
Commenters to follow (one per line)

Save ListCancel
Endorsed Only
    []
  1. Rurik says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:29 am GMT

    Philip Giraldi is a rare American treasure.

    A voice of integrity and character in a sea of moral cowardice and corruption.

    If there is any hope for this nation, it will be due specifically to the integrity of men like Mr. Giraldi to keep speaking truth to power.

    Read More
    • Agree: Miro23, Cloak And Dagger, jacques sheete, Randal, Tom Welsh, Wade, Z-man, chris, Carroll Price, AB_Anonymous
    • Replies: @Frankie P
    He has been set free by the truth, proving the old maxim.
    , @anon
    Agree.
    , @geokat62

    Philip Giraldi is a rare American treasure.
     
    Rare, indeed, Rurik.

    And in this rare company I would place former congressman, Ron Paul.

    Here's an excerpt from his latest article, President Trump Beats War Drums for Iran:

    Let’s be clear here: President Trump did not just announce that he was “de-certifying” Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal. He announced that Iran was from now on going to be in the bullseye of the US military. Will Americans allow themselves to be lied into another Middle East war?

    http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2017/october/16/president-trump-beats-war-drums-for-iran/
     
    , @renfro
    To add.....

    ''Rather, Ofcom concluded, the program was “a serious investigative documentary which explored the actions of the Israeli Embassy and, in particular, its then Senior Political Officer Shai Masot and his links to several political organizations that promote a pro-Israel viewpoint.”

    https://www.jta.org/2017/10/10/news-opinion/united-states/al-jazeera-acknowledges-planting-undercover-reporter-in-us-pro-israel-groups
    , @Herman Stattmann
    Totally Agree!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc.
    AgreeDisagreeLOLTroll
    These buttons register your public Agreement, Disagreement, Troll, or LOL with the selected comment. They are ONLY available to recent, frequent commenters who have saved their Name+Email using the 'Remember My Information' checkbox, and may also ONLY be used once per hour.
    Ignore Commenter Follow Commenter
    Sharing Comment via Twitter
    /pgiraldi/the-lobby-british-style/#comment-2046281
     More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  2. googlecensors says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:00 am GMT

    One is unable to open the documentary – all 4 parts – on YouTube suggesting that google/YouTube are censoring it and have caved into the Jewish Lobby

    Read More
    • Replies: @Bardon Kaldian
    Not true.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceCOhdgRBoc
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  3. Malla says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:03 am GMT • 100 Words

    When the Jewish Messiah comes, all of us goyim (Black, White, Yellow, brown or Red) will be living like today’s Palestinians. Our slave descendant will be scurrying around in their ghettos afraid of the Greater Israeli Army military andriod drones in the sky.

    But if I was a Westerner, I would support Israel any day. Because if the Israeli state were to be ever dismantled, all of them Israelis would go to the West. Why would you want that?

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete
    Abby Martin is amazingly sharp. Many of the things she says can be confirmed by Uri Avnery, both his books and articles.

    Here's a link to his weekly columns.

    http://zope.gush-shalom.org/home/en/channels/avnery

    Incredible stuff there; thanks for posting it.

    , @jacques sheete

    Our slave descendant will be scurrying around in their ghettos afraid of the Greater Israeli Army military andriod drones in the sky.
     
    According to the first vid, those drones will be built by the goyim.

    Maybe there's a message there for us.
    , @Anon
    When you listen to Abby Martin describe her experience regarding this brutal apartheid system in Israel and the genocide of the Palestinian people, remember, Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, was a prison guard in the Israeli Defense Forces guarding the West Bank death camp. And David Brooks, political and cultural commentator for The New York Times and former op-ed editor for The Wall Street Journal, has a son in the Israel Defense Forces helping to perpetuate this holocaust of the Palestinian people. I hope I live to see the day when some Palestinian Simon Wiesenthal hunts these monsters down and brings them to trial in The Hague.
    , @anonymous
    Sorry, but these linked videos to such as the Joe Rogan Show are often underwhelming.

    I just forced myself to watch the entire 25 minute clip of Mr. Rogan and Ms. Martin. The documentation of the rally on behalf of the Israeli soldier was probably enlightening, but the buzzy, vulgar overtalk against the backdrop of Warholian Elvis & Jimi pictures makes for an annoying waste of time. Saddening, too, that since her tenure on RT a few years back, Ms. Martin seems to have regressed to sounding like a three-beered college sophomore.

    Unz Review has allowed me to curtail the time spent viewing online. The video medium has its place. Black Pigeon Speaks, for example, is a craftsman with a sense of humor whose relatively concise efforts are both entertaining and informative. But when I want to learn and think critically about something, give me an essay or book every time.

    Do others here agree that written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience's time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?
    , @jacques sheete
    Love the part where the guy in the first vid says that if someone acts like an animal then he is an animal.

    At least he's right about that.

    No need to wonder what he acts like.

    PS: His poop probably doesn't stink, either, at least according to him.
    , @Alden
    Problem is, about 20 percent of Israeli Jewish citizens live in the US. They are mostly Mizrahi wanting to get away from the discrimination against them in Israel. Many are Mizrahi Mafia with warrants out in Israel. They are mostly in Florida and California. They are into all sorts of fraud and scams.

    I assume some Israeli Jews live Europe, Australia etc. so they refuse to stay in their little heaven on earth.

    I'm proud to boast that I managed to get 4 Mizrahi Mafia pimp sex trafficker HI B visa fraud guys deported back to Israel. I quietly gathered evidence and when I had enough called the State Departmen sex trafficking unit. It was State, not FBI that deported them back to Israel.
    , @Anonymous

    But if I was a Westerner, I would support Israel any day. Because if the Israeli state were to be ever dismantled, all of them Israelis would go to the West. Why would you want that?
     
    Spot on. We know exactly what poisonous little bastards they are and we sure as shit don't want them back in our lands.

    Talha has offered to host them in Muslim countries. I wish him all the best.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  4. Wally says: • Website
    October 17, 2017 at 5:26 am GMT • 100 Words

    Thank you, Philip Giraldi.

    The only reason the average American is silenced about parasitical Zionists / Israel is because they’ve had their head filled with absurd, fictitious, & impossible “Holocau$t” propaganda, “Judeo-Christian values”, and Jews being a uniquely righteous, exceptional, and persecuted people.

    The tide is turning.

    Revisionists are just the messengers, the absurd impossibility of the laughable ‘holocaust’ storyline is the message.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Dekp
    Ignorant antisemites
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  5. Frankie P says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:42 am GMT
    @Rurik
    Philip Giraldi is a rare American treasure.

    A voice of integrity and character in a sea of moral cowardice and corruption.

    If there is any hope for this nation, it will be due specifically to the integrity of men like Mr. Giraldi to keep speaking truth to power.

    He has been set free by the truth, proving the old maxim.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  6. wayfarer says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:43 am GMT

    Understand a Spoiled Child, and You Will Understand Israel.
    source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spoiled_child

    Discipline the Spoiled Child, and Boycott Israel.
    source: https://bdsmovement.net/

    Israel Anti-Boycott Act – An Attack on Free Speech?

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anon
    Daphne Caruana Galizia exposed both local thieves and the CIA-Azerbaijan cooperation in supplying ISIS with arms: https://www.rt.com/news/406963-assange-reward-caruana-galizia-death/ https://www.newsbud.com/2017/10/16/breaking-gladio-b-assassinates-journalist-with-car-bomb/
    "Azerbaijan considers Malta to be “one of its provinces”: https://daphnecaruanagalizia.com/2017/09/azerbaijan-considers-malta-one-provinces/
    The Middle Eastern wars have repercussion....
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  7. anon says: • Disclaimer
    October 17, 2017 at 5:44 am GMT
    @Rurik
    Philip Giraldi is a rare American treasure.

    A voice of integrity and character in a sea of moral cowardice and corruption.

    If there is any hope for this nation, it will be due specifically to the integrity of men like Mr. Giraldi to keep speaking truth to power.

    Agree.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  8. Dan Hayes says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:48 am GMT • 100 Words

    Philip,

    My admittedly subjective impression is that your UR reports are becoming more open/unbounded after your release from the constraints of the American Conservative. In other word, you’re now being enabled to let it all hang out. In my book that’s all to the good.

    Of course your work and those of the other UR writers are enabled by the beneficence of its patron, Ron!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  9. Uebersetzer says:
    October 17, 2017 at 6:14 am GMT • 100 Words

    There may be limits to their power in Britain. Jeremy Corbyn is hated by them, and stories are regularly run in the MSM, in Britain and also (of course!) in the New York Times claiming that under Corbyn Labour is a haven of anti-Semitism. Corbyn actually gained millions of votes in the last election. Perhaps they will nail him somewhere down the road but they have failed so far.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Art

    There may be limits to their power in Britain. Jeremy Corbyn is hated by them, and stories are regularly run in the MSM, in Britain and also (of course!) in the New York Times claiming that under Corbyn Labour is a haven of anti-Semitism.
     
    Corbyn is hated by the Labor establishment money types – but supported by the electorate.

    He made a speech at a recent party convention where he voiced support for the Palestinians. It received a standing ovation. (It is on Cspan.)

    Things are a changing!

    Think Peace --- Art
    , @Anon
    “One of plaintiffs, who had called for critics of Israel to “die in a hole” and had personally offered to “take down” a Labour Party official, responded bitterly. She said that the Ofcom judgment would serve as a “precedent for the infringement of privacy of any Jewish person involved in public life.”
    That was Jewish Labour Movement director and former Israeli embassy officer Ella Rose.

    Well. Helen Thomas was an old and honorable woman and highly respected American journalist when a weasel of Jewish persuasion had a private conversation with her and then made this private conversation public. Mrs. Thomas was almost 90 years old but this did not stop the vicious tribe from hounding her and from making her fired for the alleged anti-semitism.
    "In May 2010 Thomas was approached by Rabbi David Nesenoff with a camcorder outside the White House asking about her opinion on Israel. Thomas replied “I think they should get the hell out of Palestine”, and when the Rabbi furthered his questions, and asked where she thought Israelis should go, Thomas said that they should go home to Poland, Germany and other countries where they came from." “What I meant was they should stay where they are because they’re not being persecuted—not since World War II, not since 1945,” she said.
    She was ostracized by most of her former colleagues and only a few reporters did stand by her." http://www.alarabiya.net/articles/2011/03/19/142174.html
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  10. JackOH says:
    October 17, 2017 at 6:59 am GMT • 100 Words

    ” . . . [W]ars in the Middle East and North Africa that benefit only Israel and are, in fact, damaging to actual American interests (emphases mine).

    That’s the money shot, Phil. I’m okay with Jews, okay with the existence of Israel, all that, but I think we were massively had by Iraq II. When Valerie Plame spoke in my area, she talked disgustedly about a plan to establish American military power throughout the Middle East. She used the euphemism “neocons” for the plan’s authors, and seemed about to burst with anger. I looked up the plan, but don’t recall the catch phrase for it.

    I recall the basic idea was for the U. S. to do Israel’s dirty work at U. S. expense and without a U. S. benefit, and I think there was the usual “God talk” cover in it about “democratization”, “development”, blah-blah.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  11. jilles dykstra says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:07 am GMT

    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.
    The problem is how to end it.
    I do not see how, in a democracy.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.
     
    True.

    The problem is how to end it.
     
    We don't end such things. The best we can do is deal with such things somehow. Living systems are all equipped with mechanisms for dealing with toxins and waste. What happens when, for instance, our colons and cloacas become filled?

    I do not see how, in a democracy.
     
    Democracy? What democracy?
    , @Z-man

    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.
    The problem is how to end it.
    I do not see how, in a democracy.

     

    Bears repeating.
    , @renfro
    Here's how you end it.

    Go after every Jewish lobby bought US politician face to face.....TRAITOR is the operative word....you call their office and unload TRAITOR on their aide....you confront them at any public speaking or other event they show up at with TRAITOR.....you must be loud and bold...and you keep on doing it.

    TRAITOR trumps anti semite every day of the week, in every country in the universe, always has and always will....

    Nothing will put fear in a politician more than the accusation of treason.....the more people who arent afraid to do this, the more it is done over and over, louder and louder....the more it will become a popular complaint, the more it will become a accepted accusation to be used by the public.

    You have to be as aggressive in using TRAITOR against the politicians as the Jews are in using anti semite and holocaust against the American public.

    Do Not leave this fight up to the journalist and media people who the zios can squash and have fired....we average citizens cant be touched by the zios, they cant take our jobs or money they have no power over John Q Public , their power ends with the politicians and media/press.....iow its up to us...
    , @Carroll Price
    How it can be done, I do not know, but the only way to "end it" would be removing ownership and control of the mass media from Jewish hands. If that were to happen the American people would at least stand a chance of understanding who's been manipulating events against their own self interest.
    , @Rurik

    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.
    The problem is how to end it.
     
    End the Fed !

    if congress could muster the courage to audit the Fed, then when people see just how corrupt this demonic institution is, there'd be a howl to end it.

    the power of the Zionist and Marxist (Hollywood and ironically Wall Street type) Jews is the power of the purse, but the Fed pumps in trillions of dollars to these and other snake holes of corruption.

    This money allows them to purchase everything of consequence. Resistance is futile. Even Ted Turner had to hand over his baby, CNN to the synagogue of Satan.

    YouTube was similarly absorbed

    as long as they have unlimited access to the US Treasury, and can loan out hundreds of billions of dollars interest free to their buddies, and control the nation's credit, they're going to dominate everything.

    the only way out is straight though the Fed. Either we figure out a way to end it, or as night follows day, it will end us.

    , @Alden
    Absolutely right about the State Department and people like me and you being aware for decades. Way back in the late 1940s the Jews destroyed the careers of Forrestal, Ball and others who objected to Israel.

    In fact the Jews may have killed Forrestal. My opinion isn't may have killed but just plain killed

    America is not a democracy. It's an oligarchy with Jews at the top ruling everything.
    , @Stan d Mute

    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.
    The problem is how to end it.
    I do not see how, in a democracy.
     
    (1). Eliminate so-called “dual citizenship” or at minimum eliminate voting rights and political activism by any who hold foreign citizenship
    (2). Eliminate all political funding by non-citizens including PACs and corporations
    (3). Limit voting among citizens solely to those who pay more in tax than they receive in any form from government
    (4). Criminalize foreign lobbying
    (5). Limit citizen financing/lobbying to a rational number to minimize the influence of the billionaires ($25,000/person/yr total?)

    You could take this much further with restrictions like:
    (A). Limit suffrage to natural born citizens
    (B). Limit suffrage to third generation natural born citizens
    (C). Define natural born citizens as having two natural born citizen parents
    Etc


    The problem is not democracy since we theoretically have a representative republic. The problem is (1) our treasonous Courts and (2) our treasonous legislators and executive. Nevertheless, the reason our system is so completely rotten is ultimately that our citizenry is too stupid and continually returns traitors like John McCain et al to office.
    , @brian
    The sheep could just wake up to 9-11, Oklahoma, Boston, yadda yadda, yadda. The insiders profit from the increased tension. The calm, centered ones, can see past all the lies and Jewish lightening bullshit. The Goyim are waking up. Let's get together and feel alright? 9-11 was Jewish lightening, for sure. The city of London? Truth or dare? Let's together and feel alright. The city of London is losing the glass bead game thanks to China and Russia. Let's get together and feel alright.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  12. 22pp22 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:10 am GMT

    A journalist with a drop of courage. Wow. I thought they were extinct. Is Giraldi the only one?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  13. Lemurmaniac says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:38 am GMT

    If you think the Zionist drain on American blood and treasure is bad, wait till you find out what their liberal counterparts are up to.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  14. Cloak And Dagger says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:43 am GMT • 100 Words

    I remain skeptical that the Al-Jazeera undercover story in the US will be able to be viewed. I anticipate a hoard of Israel-firster congress critters to crawl out from under their respective rocks and deem Al-Jazeera to be antisemitic and call for it being banned as a foreign propaganda apparatus, much as is being done with RT and Sputnik.

    I fear that we are long past the point of being redeemed as a nation. We can only watch with sorrow as this great nation crumbles under the might of Jewish power – impotent in our ability to arrest its fall.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    I fear that we are long past the point of being redeemed as a nation. We can only watch with sorrow as this great nation crumbles ...
     
    We are long past that point.

    I myself am watching with joy, because this supposedly "great nation" was corrupt to the core from its inception.

    For evidence, all one has to do is read the arguments of the anti-federalists who opposed the ratification of the constitution* such as Patrick Henry, Robert Yates and Luther Martin. Their predictions about the results have come true. Even the labels, "federalist" and "anti-federalist" are misleading and no doubt intentionally so.

    Those who spoke out against the formation of the federal reserve bank* scheme were also correct.

    The only thing great about the US in a moral sense are the high sounding pretenses upon which it was built. As a nation we have never adhered to them.

    *Please note that I intentionally refrain from capitalizing those words since I refuse to show even that much deference to those instruments of corruption.
    , @schmenz
    How true...and very well stated.
    , @anonymous

    as this great nation crumbles
     
    Even though I would love to see this in my lifetime, I do not wish to jinx it by seemingly agreeing to its inevitability. No doubt the Evil Empire and its minions have many evil schemes up their evil sleeves to delay this sublime outcome for decades and centuries.

    As much as the white race would love to believe that the evil perpetuated by their race of peoples, was/is being done under the evil influence of the Jooies, it is simply delusional on their part.

    The white race will always be the masters of Greed and Psychopathy, with or without Jooie machinations.

    That said, the white race opened the Zionist Pandora's box, so I pray to God, that they be the ones who pay most dearly for it.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  15. Mark James says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:32 am GMT • 100 Words

    ask Congressmen like Paul Findley, Pete McCloskey, William Fulbright, Charles Percy

    I’d also add Adlai E. Stevenson III and John Glenn. Stevenson was crucial in getting compensation — paltry sum though it was– payed to “Liberty” families for their loss. The Israelis had been holding out. Something for which the Il Senator was never forgiven (especially by The Lobby).

    Netanyahu should not have been allowed to address the joint session. No foreign leader should be speaking in opposition to any sitting President (in this case Obama). It only showed the power of “The Lobby.” Netanyahu who knew that Iran didn’t have the weapons the Bush Adm. had claimed, was treated like a trusted ally. He shouldn’t have been.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  16. geokat62 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:35 am GMT

    Phil, this is exactly “the retraction” I was expecting from you.

    100% pure gold.

    Read More
    • Agree: Cloak And Dagger
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  17. Kevin says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:37 am GMT • 100 Words

    And the point is that while Israel calls the shots in terms of what it wants, it is a cabal of diaspora American Jews who actually pull the trigger. With that in mind, it will be very interesting to watch the al-Jazeera documentary on The Lobby in America.

    Maybe, instead of Russia-Gate, we have is Israel-Gate. This time Netanyahu discreetly interfering in US Presidential Election…..

    Chilling thought though!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  18. Tyrion says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:53 am GMT • 200 Words

    And Israeli interference in U.S. government and elections is also a given. Endorsement of Mitt Romney in the 2012 presidential election by the Netanyahu government was more-or-less carried out in the open.

    London’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan, actually went to America to campaign for Hillary. Numerous European leaders endorsed her, while practically all denounced Trump. Exactly the same can be said of the Muslim world, only more so.

    The problem with criticism of Israel is not that it lacks basis in truth. It is that it is removed from the context of the rest of the world. Israel’s actions do not make Israel an outlier. Israel fits very much within the norm. Even with the recording this is the case.

    All embassies try to further their national interest through political machinations and all people in politics tend to use hyperbolic language to describe what they are doing. I don’t know if your shock is just for show or you are just a bit dim. The same applies to Buzzfeed’s ‘expose’ of Bannon and the gasps the article let out at his use of terms like #War.

    Unfortunately, contemporary idiots of all stripes seem to specialise in removing context so that they can further their specious arguments.

    Read More
    • Replies: @anon
    "The problem with criticism of Israel is not that it lacks basis in truth. It is that it is removed from the context of the rest of the worl"

    It does . US doesn't leave UNESCO to satiate any nation but Israeli hunger. It doesn't sign treaty or hold negotiations to walk out and to dismantle for other It does for Israel.--- "It should be recalled that in 1993, as Israel and the Palestinians signed the Oslo accords on the White House lawn, the watching world assumed the aim was to create a Palestinian state.

    But it seems most US politicians never received that memo. Under pressure from Israel’s powerful lobbyists, the US Congress hurriedly passed legislation to pre-empt the peace process. One such law compels the United States to cancel funding to any UN body that admits the Palestinians." http://mondoweiss.net/2017/10/reasons-quitting-unesco/

    It doesn't bribe other nations to encourage them from committing an illegal act for few months and offer billions of aids in military sectors free. It does for Israel
    It doesn't allow Muslim leaders on TV to talk about respective countries polemics and vitriol against Israel It allows Israel.

    It doesn't keep on vetoing the world consensus for any other country.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  19. Erika says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:54 am GMT

    Great comment Rurik. Sadly, however, Phil’s commentary will never make the MSM that is controlled by the same tribe.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  20. Randal says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:58 am GMT • 200 Words

    “so I see no reason why the U.S. establishment won’t take our findings in America as seriously as the British did”

    Sadly, Clayton Swisher is probably correct that the US establishment will take their findings in America just as “seriously” as the British media and political establishment, and government, did. The British government attitude was that everything was fine because the Israeli government “apologised” and the “rogue individual” responsible was taken out of the country, and the British media mostly ignored the story after an initial brief scandal. Indeed the main substantive response was the Ofcom fishing expedition against Al Jazeera looking for ways to use the disclosure of these uncomfortable truths as a pretext for shutting that company’s operations down.

    But there’s no “undue influence” or bias involved, and if you say there might be then you are an anti-Semite and a hater.

    The supreme irony behind all this is that Trump has been prevented by his own personal and family/adviser bias from using the one certain way of removing all the laughably vague “Russian influence” nonsense that has been used against him so persistently. All he had to do was to, at every opportunity, tie criticism and investigation of Russian “influence” to criticism and investigation of Israel Lobby influence under the general rubric of “foreign influence”, and almost all of the high level backing for the charges would in due course have quietly evaporated.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  21. geokat62 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:59 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Rurik
    Philip Giraldi is a rare American treasure.

    A voice of integrity and character in a sea of moral cowardice and corruption.

    If there is any hope for this nation, it will be due specifically to the integrity of men like Mr. Giraldi to keep speaking truth to power.

    Philip Giraldi is a rare American treasure.

    Rare, indeed, Rurik.

    And in this rare company I would place former congressman, Ron Paul.

    Here’s an excerpt from his latest article, President Trump Beats War Drums for Iran:

    Let’s be clear here: President Trump did not just announce that he was “de-certifying” Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal. He announced that Iran was from now on going to be in the bullseye of the US military. Will Americans allow themselves to be lied into another Middle East war?

    http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2017/october/16/president-trump-beats-war-drums-for-iran/

    Read More
    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Hey geokat62,

    Speaking about how greatly rare a treasure are the P.G.'s words, below is linked a deliberately rare letter written by Congressman Donald Rumsfeld on behalf of the AZC.

    http://www.israellobby.org/azcdoj/congress/defaultZAC.

    Also, re, "Will Americans allow themselves to be lied into another M.E. war?"

    (Sigh)

    History shows that, in order for ZUSA to start M.E. wars, Americans are routinely fed Executive Branch / Corporate Media-sauteed lies. Such deceit is par-for-the-course.

    At present, it would be foolish for me to not realize there is a False Flag Pentagon plan "on the table" & ready for a war with Iran.
    , @Rurik

    Will Americans allow themselves to be lied into another Middle East war?
     
    I don't think so Geo

    I feel that would be a bridge too far for the beleaguered American people

    we voted for Trump to end the evil wars, not to burden us (and the rest of the people of the planet) with more of them.

    if Trump decided to actually start a war with Iran, (and this 'theater of the absurd' isn't all bluster to maintain a sense of fear in the populace, as I'm convinced it is) then all the world would need to do is shut down the ZUS economy.

    A war with Iran would prove for all the world to see that the ZUS is a menace to the people of the planet, and MUST be stopped at all cost.

    The world dodged a bullet when Hillary was sent packing, and I don't see how we can collectively countenance a Trump administration that morphs into a Hillary-type of regime.

    Instead of cheers at his rallies, he'd be met with dagger-eyed former supports who would feel justifiably betrayed, and none too happy about it. The deplorables and irredeemables would be looking at Kathy Griffin as our new mascot.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  22. animalogic says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:54 am GMT • 100 Words

    This state of affairs, where the Zionist tail wags — thrashes — the US dog is bizarre to the point of laughter. Absent familiarity with the facts, who could believe it all? Is there a historical parallel ? I can’t think of one that approaches the sheer profundity of the toxic embrace the Zionists have cover the US & west generally.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Rurik

    I can’t think of one that approaches the sheer profundity of the toxic embrace the Zionists have cover the US & west generally.

    Is there a historical parallel ?
     
    yes, there is

    Bolshevik Russia

    the International Jewish banking interests funded (ironically) a Marxist take over of the Russian nation, and used it to genocide the best of the Christian people under their Satanic and sadistic domination.

    this tiny handful of people- as Churchill described it, had the Russian people by the hair of the head, and created a massive prison camp that used to be Russia, and then took to menacing their neighbors and even the planet with their otherworldly hatred and demands for 'equality', while they made cozy with the world's most corrupt ((International banking interests)).

    so anyways, Putin has wrested control of Russia from them, and now they're over here.

    one reason for optimism is the Weinstein brouhaha. Harvey was a 'made man' in our modern day Weimar republic (another perfect example of an historic parallel !), so anyways... Weinstein is supposed to be untouchable, and has been for decades. It was simply part of our dynamic here in the good ol' ZUS of A.

    But now all in the sudden he's cut loose, and the institutional corruption that kept a serial predator like him protected- has vanished, almost like a miracle.

    what's next? An actual Pizzagate investigation?!

    hope springs eternal
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  23. The Alarmist says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:01 am GMT • 100 Words

    So how is using money we give them as foreign aid (it’s fungible by any definition of the US Treasury and Justice Department) to lobby our legislators not a form of money laundering? Somebody ought to tell Mnuchin to get FINCEN on this … yeah, I know, it sounded naive as I typed it. FINCEN is only there to harass little people like you and me.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Rurik

    So how is using money we give them as foreign aid ... ... to lobby our legislators not a form of money laundering?
     
    if only it was that benign

    the billions go to Israel in foreign aid, and then come straight back through AIPAC to slather on the whores on Capital Hill.

    I wonder if any of it actually leaves these shores, or whether they simply hand the cash straight over to AIPAC who inject it straight back to the US Senate and goys like Paul Ryan and Nancy Pelosi. I suppose it'd be more efficient that way.
    , @Alden
    I've thought about that. American taxpayers give money to foreign governments. The foreign governments use some of that money to lobby our despicable congress critters for more of the tax payers money.

    Q. What is foreign aid?

    A. 1. Foreign aid is a transfer of money from the working class of the first world to the aristocrats of the turd world.

    A. 2. Foreign aid is direct deposit for dictators.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  24. Bardon Kaldian says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:05 am GMT
    @googlecensors
    One is unable to open the documentary - all 4 parts - on YouTube suggesting that google/YouTube are censoring it and have caved into the Jewish Lobby

    Not true.

    Read More
    • Replies: @googlecensors
    Sorry. I could not open the link in the article - hence the conclusion
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  25. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:15 am GMT
    @Malla
    When the Jewish Messiah comes, all of us goyim (Black, White, Yellow, brown or Red) will be living like today's Palestinians. Our slave descendant will be scurrying around in their ghettos afraid of the Greater Israeli Army military andriod drones in the sky.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfsf6go7MVM

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBRxt5ufnGg

    But if I was a Westerner, I would support Israel any day. Because if the Israeli state were to be ever dismantled, all of them Israelis would go to the West. Why would you want that?

    Abby Martin is amazingly sharp. Many of the things she says can be confirmed by Uri Avnery, both his books and articles.

    Here’s a link to his weekly columns.

    http://zope.gush-shalom.org/home/en/channels/avnery

    Incredible stuff there; thanks for posting it.

    Read More
    • Replies: @geokat62

    Abby Martin is amazingly sharp. Many of the things she says can be confirmed by Uri Avnery, both his books and articles.
     
    Hey, JS. She is sharp, indeed. But rather than having Uri Avnery confirm what she says, I think Noam Chomsky is the person who would have no difficulty concurring with this exchange between Abby Martin and Joe Rogan:

    AM - ... because the US is always with Israel, unconditionally. It’s sick, man... which is crazy because this would never be able to happen if it weren’t completely supported by the US.

    JR - And why is it supported by the US?

    AM - I don’t know. I think the US loves using Israel as a military garrison. They love using that strategic point in the Middle East to have...
     

    So, when JR asks the $64k question as to why the US unconditionally supports the Jewish state in maintaining its brutal occupation of the Palestinians, rather than identifying the nefarious influence of The Lobby (as M&W demonstrated in The Israel Lobby), Abby pulls out the Noam Chomsky canard of US imperialism. What a joke! You don’t think she may have intentionally been trying to dupe The Dumb Goyim, do you?
    , @Jack Daniels
    Abby Martin is sharper than some, but she expressed befuddlement on why the Zionists would want to establish their state in Palestine. I guess she is too young to be familiar with what is called 'religion.' Not that the Zionists were religious, but they did have a sense of history and their supporters included many who were religious. Also, Abby Martin could not say why the US slavishly does Israel's bidding. Or was not willing to say. Surveys show a sizeable minority of Americans side with the Palestinians but there is not ONE person in congress or the Senate who will take up for them. The leading donors in both parties (13 of 14 Dems) are Jewish while the Republicans trek regularly to what is called 'The Adelson Primary' -- except for Trump, who thereby branded himself a Nazi in their eyes. Then there is the 'un-personing' that follows any criticism of the lobby. Has Abby even read Walt and Mearsheimer? The news community are incredibly ignorant when they aren't merely corrupt.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  26. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:21 am GMT
    @Malla
    When the Jewish Messiah comes, all of us goyim (Black, White, Yellow, brown or Red) will be living like today's Palestinians. Our slave descendant will be scurrying around in their ghettos afraid of the Greater Israeli Army military andriod drones in the sky.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfsf6go7MVM

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBRxt5ufnGg

    But if I was a Westerner, I would support Israel any day. Because if the Israeli state were to be ever dismantled, all of them Israelis would go to the West. Why would you want that?

    Our slave descendant will be scurrying around in their ghettos afraid of the Greater Israeli Army military andriod drones in the sky.

    According to the first vid, those drones will be built by the goyim.

    Maybe there’s a message there for us.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  27. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:32 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Cloak And Dagger
    I remain skeptical that the Al-Jazeera undercover story in the US will be able to be viewed. I anticipate a hoard of Israel-firster congress critters to crawl out from under their respective rocks and deem Al-Jazeera to be antisemitic and call for it being banned as a foreign propaganda apparatus, much as is being done with RT and Sputnik.

    I fear that we are long past the point of being redeemed as a nation. We can only watch with sorrow as this great nation crumbles under the might of Jewish power - impotent in our ability to arrest its fall.

    I fear that we are long past the point of being redeemed as a nation. We can only watch with sorrow as this great nation crumbles …

    We are long past that point.

    I myself am watching with joy, because this supposedly “great nation” was corrupt to the core from its inception.

    For evidence, all one has to do is read the arguments of the anti-federalists who opposed the ratification of the constitution* such as Patrick Henry, Robert Yates and Luther Martin. Their predictions about the results have come true. Even the labels, “federalist” and “anti-federalist” are misleading and no doubt intentionally so.

    Those who spoke out against the formation of the federal reserve bank* scheme were also correct.

    The only thing great about the US in a moral sense are the high sounding pretenses upon which it was built. As a nation we have never adhered to them.

    *Please note that I intentionally refrain from capitalizing those words since I refuse to show even that much deference to those instruments of corruption.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Cloak And Dagger

    I myself am watching with joy, because this supposedly “great nation” was corrupt to the core from its inception.
     
    I can't disagree with your premise (except for the part about watching with joy). Another way of looking at what you term as "pretenses" is that the US was an aspirational ideal. Despite the machinations of the elite in power, for the common gentry it was an ethical goal to try and attain. It allowed for the articulation of disdain in the pronouncement of something being "unamerican".

    Perhaps it was just a charade that allowed us to look the other way as our country destroyed others beyond our shores in the name of the "good" and "democratic". We slept soundly at night because we were born in an exceptional nation that sought to better humanity - and it was all self-deceiving.

    The removal of that veil gives me scant joy, however.
    , @schmenz
    Excellent comment.

    I just hope more and more people realize, as you do, that America was doomed from its inception. That its founding principles had the seeds of their own destruction well planted in them.

    There are good, well-intentioned people who would find that difficult to accept and I don't condemn them for that Pollyanna-ish type view. Perhaps as things start to get even worse more eyes will be opened.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  28. ISmellBagels says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:45 am GMT

    Philip, glad to see you undaunted after the recent attacks on you. We can maybe take solace in the fact that their desire for MORE will finally pass a critical point, and dumbass Americans will finally wake up.

    Read More
    • Agree: jacques sheete
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  29. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:47 am GMT • 200 Words

    “She said that the Ofcom judgment would serve as a “precedent for the infringement of privacy of any Jewish person involved in public life.”

    I have news for that twister of words.

    In my opinion, if you choose to put yourself in the limelight, you have no private life. That is especially true for those who think they’re entitled to a position of power.

    In other words, if you think you’re special, then you get judged by stricter standards than the rest of us.

    It’s called accountability.

    BTW, speaking of Netanyahu, why do we hear so little about the scandal involving the theft of nuclear triggers from the US?

    “The Israeli press is picking up Grant Smith’s revelation from FBI documents that Benjamin Netanyahu was part of an Israeli smuggling ring that spirited nuclear triggers out of the U.S. in the 80s and 90s.”

    http://mondoweiss.net/2012/07/netanyahu-implicated-in-nuclear-smuggling-from-u-s-big-story-in-israel.html

    Read More
    • Replies: @ISmellBagels
    What she really meant by that was HOLOCAUST ALERT HOLOCAUST ALERT!!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  30. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:58 am GMT

    Thank you Mr Giraldi. You covered an amazing number of issues in such a well written and compact article.

    Thanks also to Mr Unz for publishing these sorts of things.

    Read More
    • Agree: Rurik
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  31. ISmellBagels says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:30 pm GMT
    @jacques sheete

    "She said that the Ofcom judgment would serve as a “precedent for the infringement of privacy of any Jewish person involved in public life.”
     
    I have news for that twister of words.

    In my opinion, if you choose to put yourself in the limelight, you have no private life. That is especially true for those who think they're entitled to a position of power.

    In other words, if you think you're special, then you get judged by stricter standards than the rest of us.

    It's called accountability.

    BTW, speaking of Netanyahu, why do we hear so little about the scandal involving the theft of nuclear triggers from the US?

    “The Israeli press is picking up Grant Smith’s revelation from FBI documents that Benjamin Netanyahu was part of an Israeli smuggling ring that spirited nuclear triggers out of the U.S. in the 80s and 90s.”

    http://mondoweiss.net/2012/07/netanyahu-implicated-in-nuclear-smuggling-from-u-s-big-story-in-israel.html

     

    What she really meant by that was HOLOCAUST ALERT HOLOCAUST ALERT!!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  32. Anon says: • Disclaimer
    October 17, 2017 at 12:42 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Malla
    When the Jewish Messiah comes, all of us goyim (Black, White, Yellow, brown or Red) will be living like today's Palestinians. Our slave descendant will be scurrying around in their ghettos afraid of the Greater Israeli Army military andriod drones in the sky.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfsf6go7MVM

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBRxt5ufnGg

    But if I was a Westerner, I would support Israel any day. Because if the Israeli state were to be ever dismantled, all of them Israelis would go to the West. Why would you want that?

    When you listen to Abby Martin describe her experience regarding this brutal apartheid system in Israel and the genocide of the Palestinian people, remember, Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, was a prison guard in the Israeli Defense Forces guarding the West Bank death camp. And David Brooks, political and cultural commentator for The New York Times and former op-ed editor for The Wall Street Journal, has a son in the Israel Defense Forces helping to perpetuate this holocaust of the Palestinian people. I hope I live to see the day when some Palestinian Simon Wiesenthal hunts these monsters down and brings them to trial in The Hague.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wizard of Oz
    "Apartheid" arguable. "Holocaust" ridiculous. You spoil your argument's credibility, and that doesn't help the unfortunate Palestinians.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  33. iffen says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:47 pm GMT

    NPR Morning Edition 10/17/17

    Rachel Martin talks to Vahil Ali, the communications director for the Kurdish president.

    In which she tries to steer him into calling for armed American intervention in Kurdistan to resist the Iranian sponsored militia.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Talha

    calling for armed American intervention in Kurdistan
     
    Bro - this is chump change as far as intervention goes. You gotta take a look at this guy!

    Avi Lipkin - apparently he's some Israeli guy that goes around speaking at evangelical churches and programs. So this guy starts out mentioning (after saying he considers Jews and Christians to be included in "my people", of course) he wrote a book called Return to Mecca and that he thinks the Biblical Jethro was the high priest at Makkah and that Moses (pbuh) went to do pilgrimage there with the Israelites, that Makkah and Madinah are part of Midyan and that there are many rites from the Hajj associated with certains Jewish rites (like the cube box they tie to their heads). I thought it was all pretty interesting and thought he was calling for more dialog between religions or cultural exchange - oh, silly, naive me. Then he turns around and says that what's going on now (after declaring Jerusalem is not holy for Muslims - thanks, Mufti Lipkin) is end game in "capture the flag" between the "Judeo-Christian" world and Islam and all they need to do is capture Makkah and Madinah* (apparently Saudis will be asking Israelis to come and save them) and annex it - and bam! Islam is defeated (a "victory for the human race" he says):
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZJtGcfRNng

    (Watch it till the end - it's that good folks! He throws in some nice mention of "taqiyyah" and stuff too!)

    Apparently the dude served in the IDF spokesman's office for a number of years - wow, didn't see that coming - LOL!
    https://www.avilipkin.net/biography

    Peace.

    *I think we all know who'll be doing the lion's share of fighting in this round of "Let's you and him fight!"
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  34. LondonBob says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:58 pm GMT • 100 Words

    The lobby is not as powerful in Britain as it is the US, we can talk about it and someone like Peter Oborne is still a prominent journalist, but I don’t see that it makes that much difference. We seem to end up in the same places the US does.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  35. Sherman says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:15 pm GMT • 100 Words

    I had my meeting with the Rothschilds, Goldman Sachs and the Israeli Department of Hasbara last week and we discussed how our plan to suppress both the US and British governments is progressing.

    Apparently we are meeting our targets and everything is going according to plan.

    Thanks for update Phil!

    Read More
    • Troll: Rurik
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus

    I had my meeting with the Rothschilds, Goldman Sachs
     
    The meeting must have been in one of those crappy rooms in the basement. I didn't see you walk past my office. Although -- my admin would have intercepted you.

    QC at Facilities Management wants to know -- were there bulbs in all the lights in your meeting room -- it was a room, I assume, and not the end of the hallway? Facilities also wants to know if the janitor cleaned the rat sh*t and wiped off the chairs -- oh, did you have chairs?
    , @Anon

    I had my meeting with the Rothschilds, Goldman Sachs and the Israeli Department of Hasbara last week and we discussed how our plan to suppress both the US and British governments is progressing.

    Apparently we are meeting our targets and everything is going according to plan.

    Thanks for update Phil!
     


    The meeting must have been in one of those crappy rooms in the basement. I didn’t see you walk past my office. Although — my admin would have intercepted you.

    QC at Facilities Management wants to know — were there bulbs in all the lights in your meeting room — it was a room, I assume, and not the end of the hallway? Facilities also wants to know if the janitor cleaned the rat sh*t and wiped off the chairs — oh, did you have chairs?
     

    Remember when Jews were witty? And funny?

    I guess being the major force behind global genocide and destruction of countries has taken a toll on the spirit.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  36. ChuckOrloski says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:25 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @geokat62

    Philip Giraldi is a rare American treasure.
     
    Rare, indeed, Rurik.

    And in this rare company I would place former congressman, Ron Paul.

    Here's an excerpt from his latest article, President Trump Beats War Drums for Iran:

    Let’s be clear here: President Trump did not just announce that he was “de-certifying” Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal. He announced that Iran was from now on going to be in the bullseye of the US military. Will Americans allow themselves to be lied into another Middle East war?

    http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2017/october/16/president-trump-beats-war-drums-for-iran/
     

    Hey geokat62,

    Speaking about how greatly rare a treasure are the P.G.’s words, below is linked a deliberately rare letter written by Congressman Donald Rumsfeld on behalf of the AZC.

    http://www.israellobby.org/azcdoj/congress/defaultZAC.

    Also, re, “Will Americans allow themselves to be lied into another M.E. war?”

    (Sigh)

    History shows that, in order for ZUSA to start M.E. wars, Americans are routinely fed Executive Branch / Corporate Media-sauteed lies. Such deceit is par-for-the-course.

    At present, it would be foolish for me to not realize there is a False Flag Pentagon plan “on the table” & ready for a war with Iran.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  37. Jake says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:27 pm GMT • 400 Words

    What is playing out in the UK, and is in early stages in America, is the fight between the two side of Victorian WASP pro-Semtiism.

    WASP culture has always been philo-Semitic. That cannot be stated too much. WASP culture is inherently philo-Semtic. WASP culture was born of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy naturally and inevitably produces pro-Jewish culture. No less than Oliver Cromwell made the deal to get Jewish money so he could wage culture war to destroy British Isles natives were not WASPs.

    WASP culture has always been allied with Jews to destroy white Christians who are not WASPs. You cannot solve ‘the Jewish problem’ unless you also solve ‘the WASP problem.’

    By the beginning of the Victorian era, virtually all WASP Elites in the Empire – who then had a truly globalist perspective – were divided into two pro-Semitic camps. The larger one was pro-Jewish. It would give the world the Balfour Declaration and the state of Israel.

    The smaller and growing one was pro-Arabic and pro-Islamic. It would give the world the people who backed Lawrence of Arabia and came to prop up the House of Saud.

    Each of these philo-Semitic WASP Elites groups was more than happy to keep the foot on the pedal to destroy non-WASP European cultures while spending fortunes propping up its favorite group of Semites.

    And while each of those camps was thrilled to ally to keep up the war against historic Christendom and the peoples who naturally would gravitate to any hope of a revival of Christendom, they also squabbled endlessly. Each wished, and always will wish, to be the A-#1 pro-Semitic son of daddy WASP. Each will play any dirty trick, make any deal with the Devil himself, to get what he wants.

    The Israeli lobby is more powerful throughout the Anglosphere than the Saudi/Arabic lobby, but the Saudi lobby is equally detestable and probably even a more grave threat to the very existence of Western man.

    It is impossible to take care of a serious problem without knowing its source and acting to sanitize and/or cauterize and/or cut out that source. The source of this problem is WASP culture.

    Read More
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    Informative, Jake.

    E Michael Jones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HypZYmGSJU8 has explained how Henry VIII broke off of the English church from the Roman (Catholic) Church amounted to a massive theft of Roman church property. There's a simmering antipathy between the British and their former colonizer, Rome, the Roman church, and Italy in general.

    The core dynamic of zionism is hatred of Rome and the fierce determination to avenge Jewish expulsion from Jerusalem in 70 AD.


    "THE Zionist movement dates from A.D. 70, the year of the destruction of the Temple and the Jewish State. " -H. Sacher, The Atlantic JULY 1919
    https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1919/07/a-jewish-palestine/303393/
     
    As that revenge motive simmered, it fell back on ancient Hebrew scripture vengeance-destruction fantasies:

    By the rivers of Babylon we sat and wept
    when we remembered Zion.
    . . .

    If I forget you, Jerusalem,
    may my right hand forget its skill.
    May my tongue cling to the roof of my mouth
    if I do not remember you,
    if I do not consider Jerusalem
    my highest joy.
    Remember, Lord, what the Edomites did
    on the day Jerusalem fell.
    “Tear it down,” they cried,
    “tear it down to its foundations!”
    Daughter Babylon, doomed to destruction,
    happy is the one who repays you
    according to what you have done to us.
    Happy is the one who seizes your infants
    and dashes them against the rocks.     -Psalm 137
     

    Zionist are atheists driven by their ancient scriptures, feverish to destroy the Roman church and insert themselves in its place; by controlling the Mediterranean; by dominating banking; and by placing eyes-and-ears in every capital and significant city in the world; zionism's model is the Vatican and its hierarchy.

    British and Zionist antipathies coalesced; Chaim Weizmann conducted the marriage ceremony in 1917; together, the British and Zionists destroyed Germany and, although the plan had been for US and British military to march on Rome together, FDR instructed Gen. Mark Clark to lead US troops into Rome in advance of the British -- much to Churchill's dismay.

    , @Anon-og
    How Zionism helped create the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    http://mondoweiss.net/2016/01/zionism-kingdom-arabia/
    , @schmenz
    Brilliantly stated. Many thanks.
    , @Wally
    "WASP culture has always been allied with Jews to destroy white Christians who are not WASPs. You cannot solve ‘the Jewish problem’ unless you also solve ‘the WASP problem.’ "

    So .... 'WASPs, White Anglo-Saxon PROTESTANTS (Christians), try to destroy Christians'?

    Laughable & desperate.

    Lying Zionists will say anything.

    http://cwporter.com/SITE%20PICS/always%20do%20opposite%20of%20what%20Jews%20say.jpg

    I guess WASPs did this:

    Supremacist Jews have been marketing the '6,000,000' lie since at least 1869.

    http://balder.org/judea/billeder-judea/Scan-New-York-Times-Six-Million-Since-1869-Composite.jpg

    http://balder.org/judea/New-York-Times-Six-Million-Jews-Since-1869.php

    , @renfro
    '' WASP culture has always been allied with Jews to destroy white Christians who are not WASPs. You cannot solve ‘the Jewish problem’ unless you also solve ‘the WASP problem.’


    Bull hockey.
    What the hell kind of drugs are you on?

    , @anonymous

    a more grave threat to the very existence of Western man
     
    The western man this, the western man that... For racist deluded scum like you everything is about the western man, the perceived true inheritors of the earth.

    I suppose even the Sun rises and sets the way it does, in deference to the greatness of the western man?

    But remember, deluded thing, the most grave threat to the entire human race, even the fucking cursed western man, is the western man.

    Capice, you idiot!!

    , @Alden
    The English even claim that the Stone of Scone is the actual stone that that crazy old coot in the bible was supposed to use to kill his son because another crazy old coot who lives up in the sky told him to kill his son After one crazy old coot told another crazy old coot to let the son live,some angels picked up the stone and flew to Scotland with it.

    Whereupon the warlord that ruled Scotland at the time appropriated it for his throne.. Centuries later the English conquered Scotland and brought it to Westiminister abbey. That stone now sits under the throne in the abbey where the English sovereign sits after being crowned.

    Jake is right, there was an incredible amount of Old Testament Jew and Zionist worship among English Protestants in the 19th century. It was like the American southern Protestant worship of Jews today.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  38. Michael Kenny says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:31 pm GMT • 200 Words

    That the intelligence services of many countries engage in such conduct is not really news. Indeed, you could say that it’s part of their normal job. They usually don’t get caught and when accused of anything they shout “no evidence!” (now, where have I heard that recently?) Of course, if the Israelis engage in such conduct, then, logically, other countries’ services do so too. Thus, Mr Giraldi’s argument lends credibility to the claims that Russia interfered in the US election and to the proposition that US intelligence agents are seeking to undermine the EU. Since those two operations are part of the same transaction, i.e. maintain US global hegemony by breaking the EU up into its constituient Member States or even into the regional components of the larger Member States, using Putin as a battering ram and a bogeyman to frighten the resultering plethora of small and largely defenceless statlets back under cold war-era American protection, could it be that US and Russian intelligence services collaborated to manipulate Trump into the White House? If that were true, it would be quite a scandal! Overthrowing foreign governments is one thing, collaborating with a foreign power to manipulate your own country’s politics is quite another! But of course, there’s “no evidence” …

    Read More
    • Replies: @schmenz
    Frankly, Michael, I have less worry about a pro-Christian country like Russia spying on the US than I do of a vicious anti-Christian entity like Israel doing so. And one is for peace while the other wants endless war in the Middle East.
    , @Wally
    Your proof for any of that is where exactly?

    Russia-gate has jumped the shark with laughable new claims about a tiny number of “Russia-linked” social media ads, but the US mainstream media is determined to keep a straight face
    https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/10/robert-parry/jumping-the-shark/

    IOW, you voted or Hillary.

    , @Alden
    Are you a White American or a citizen of another country? No one manipulated Trump into the presidency.

    We White Americans voted him in because the democrats hate us and have hated us since 1968. The democrats want us gone, gone, gone. They have been saying that for 50 years.

    That's why Trump won. We voted for the candidate who has not spewed hatred and disdain for us since 1964.

    1964 was the year Hildabeast started at the ultra WASP lesbian communist elite college, Wellesley.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  39. anonymous says: • Disclaimer
    October 17, 2017 at 1:32 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Malla
    When the Jewish Messiah comes, all of us goyim (Black, White, Yellow, brown or Red) will be living like today's Palestinians. Our slave descendant will be scurrying around in their ghettos afraid of the Greater Israeli Army military andriod drones in the sky.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfsf6go7MVM

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBRxt5ufnGg

    But if I was a Westerner, I would support Israel any day. Because if the Israeli state were to be ever dismantled, all of them Israelis would go to the West. Why would you want that?

    Sorry, but these linked videos to such as the Joe Rogan Show are often underwhelming.

    I just forced myself to watch the entire 25 minute clip of Mr. Rogan and Ms. Martin. The documentation of the rally on behalf of the Israeli soldier was probably enlightening, but the buzzy, vulgar overtalk against the backdrop of Warholian Elvis & Jimi pictures makes for an annoying waste of time. Saddening, too, that since her tenure on RT a few years back, Ms. Martin seems to have regressed to sounding like a three-beered college sophomore.

    Unz Review has allowed me to curtail the time spent viewing online. The video medium has its place. Black Pigeon Speaks, for example, is a craftsman with a sense of humor whose relatively concise efforts are both entertaining and informative. But when I want to learn and think critically about something, give me an essay or book every time.

    Do others here agree that written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience’s time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?

    Read More
    • Agree: Hu Mi Yu
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus

    But when I want to learn and think critically about something, give me an essay or book every time.
     
    Agree

    Do others here agree that written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience’s time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?
     
    Yes.
    , @jacques sheete

    Do others here agree that written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience’s time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?
     
    |
    Most definitely.
    , @Cloak And Dagger

    Do others here agree that written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience’s time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?
     
    Of course - no comparison.
    , @RobinG
    To a large extent, I agree with you and S2 and JS that written work is better. However, too many writers are less than thrifty with their prose, using 1000's of words to make a 200 word point. Also, many key points revealed in interviews never make it to print. Plus, some people prefer videos, so both have their place. If you don't like don't watch. (Or you can listen while you do something else.) To each his own.

    Now, if you're interested in Atzmon, maybe you'll have to buy his book. Or play this. While I often find him too clever for his own good, here he is mercifully logical. His explanation of Jews creating satellite controlled opposition is incisive. He also goes into new (for him) territory about the rapidly evolving cognitive elite, and takes questions about Athens v. Jerusalem, cultural Marxism and the Frankfurt School.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Jfiu5rAz4s
    Gilad Atzmon - Being in Time in Seattle
    , @Carroll Price
    True, but quite a few very smart people have difficulty reading and understanding what they have read. Leaving lectures and videos as being about the only way they have of learning anything.
    , @Rurik

    written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience’s time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?
     
    it depends, IMHO

    sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words

    http://static01.nyt.com/images/2015/03/04/opinion/4wed1WEB/4wed1WEB-articleLarge.jpg

    and a well-done video can convey quite a bit if it's succinct

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLXyB5GtfBU
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  40. Fran Macadam says: • Website
    October 17, 2017 at 1:32 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Not surprising that the Jewish public gets gamed by Israeli political elites, just as the American public keeps getting gamed by our own cabal of bought politicians. Trying to fool enough of the people, enough of the time, contra Lincoln (who was not exactly a friend of critical dissent either against war.)

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wally
    Laughable spin.

    Your "Jewish public' actually supports Israeli political elites, in spite of your attempts to spin it otherwise.

    Statue of Jew Confederate slave owner stands untouched in Florida

    https://revisionistreview.blogspot.it/2017/08/statue-of-judaic-confederate-slave.html

    https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-2lnJKN7CQko/WZrpNr-v9JI/AAAAAAAAC1U/nxwUAqrnTmMj8rzsTnY4nURWtaR8GQhkACLcBGAs/s640/David%2BLevy%2BYulee.jpg

    David Levy Yulee statue in Florida

    https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-LFUnAoF2_yM/WZrplON619I/AAAAAAAAC1Y/zHnw9Yl3CUsuo8gTORGzR-DM14FET9LHwCLcBGAs/s640/David_Levy_Yulee_-_Brady.jpg

    Yulee’s inflammatory pro-slavery rhetoric in the U.S. Senate earned him the nickname, “the Florida Fire Eater.” He resigned his senate seat to support the Confederacy.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  41. Anon says: • Disclaimer
    October 17, 2017 at 1:53 pm GMT
    @wayfarer
    Understand a Spoiled Child, and You Will Understand Israel.
    source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spoiled_child

    Discipline the Spoiled Child, and Boycott Israel.
    source: https://bdsmovement.net/

    Israel Anti-Boycott Act - An Attack on Free Speech?
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTkXRjgBt8s

    Daphne Caruana Galizia exposed both local thieves and the CIA-Azerbaijan cooperation in supplying ISIS with arms: https://www.rt.com/news/406963-assange-reward-caruana-galizia-death/ https://www.newsbud.com/2017/10/16/breaking-gladio-b-assassinates-journalist-with-car-bomb/
    “Azerbaijan considers Malta to be “one of its provinces”: https://daphnecaruanagalizia.com/2017/09/azerbaijan-considers-malta-one-provinces/
    The Middle Eastern wars have repercussion….

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  42. SolontoCroesus says:
    October 17, 2017 at 2:20 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Sherman
    I had my meeting with the Rothschilds, Goldman Sachs and the Israeli Department of Hasbara last week and we discussed how our plan to suppress both the US and British governments is progressing.

    Apparently we are meeting our targets and everything is going according to plan.

    Thanks for update Phil!

    I had my meeting with the Rothschilds, Goldman Sachs

    The meeting must have been in one of those crappy rooms in the basement. I didn’t see you walk past my office. Although — my admin would have intercepted you.

    QC at Facilities Management wants to know — were there bulbs in all the lights in your meeting room — it was a room, I assume, and not the end of the hallway? Facilities also wants to know if the janitor cleaned the rat sh*t and wiped off the chairs — oh, did you have chairs?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  43. SolontoCroesus says:
    October 17, 2017 at 2:23 pm GMT
    @anonymous
    Sorry, but these linked videos to such as the Joe Rogan Show are often underwhelming.

    I just forced myself to watch the entire 25 minute clip of Mr. Rogan and Ms. Martin. The documentation of the rally on behalf of the Israeli soldier was probably enlightening, but the buzzy, vulgar overtalk against the backdrop of Warholian Elvis & Jimi pictures makes for an annoying waste of time. Saddening, too, that since her tenure on RT a few years back, Ms. Martin seems to have regressed to sounding like a three-beered college sophomore.

    Unz Review has allowed me to curtail the time spent viewing online. The video medium has its place. Black Pigeon Speaks, for example, is a craftsman with a sense of humor whose relatively concise efforts are both entertaining and informative. But when I want to learn and think critically about something, give me an essay or book every time.

    Do others here agree that written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience's time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?

    But when I want to learn and think critically about something, give me an essay or book every time.

    Agree

    Do others here agree that written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience’s time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?

    Yes.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  44. TheOldOne says:
    October 17, 2017 at 2:30 pm GMT

    anonymous 1:32:
    You are, of course, correct. Martin really needs to grow up.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Talking Horse
    The poor quality journalism and web headlines today always hide truth. We have far more choice in our lives and actions than they proclaim. The screaming headlines disempower many and turn off the reasonable people's attention. I think it's all part of the theatrical charade, which the liberty people have also bought into. The only real way to change the game is to not respond and to act, instead.
    When we are presented with outrageous behavior, we must turn away and remove all support of any kind to the context. The evil is disempowered by no audience.

    Thanks, Philip, for a great article.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  45. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 2:48 pm GMT
    @anonymous
    Sorry, but these linked videos to such as the Joe Rogan Show are often underwhelming.

    I just forced myself to watch the entire 25 minute clip of Mr. Rogan and Ms. Martin. The documentation of the rally on behalf of the Israeli soldier was probably enlightening, but the buzzy, vulgar overtalk against the backdrop of Warholian Elvis & Jimi pictures makes for an annoying waste of time. Saddening, too, that since her tenure on RT a few years back, Ms. Martin seems to have regressed to sounding like a three-beered college sophomore.

    Unz Review has allowed me to curtail the time spent viewing online. The video medium has its place. Black Pigeon Speaks, for example, is a craftsman with a sense of humor whose relatively concise efforts are both entertaining and informative. But when I want to learn and think critically about something, give me an essay or book every time.

    Do others here agree that written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience's time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?

    Do others here agree that written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience’s time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?

    |
    Most definitely.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  46. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 2:56 pm GMT • 100 Words

    I see the Maven, (of “Debt is Good” fame), and some of the shamsters are back.

    Before they start their tiresome, cringe-worthy , hackneyed braying yet again, will someone, preferably someone not motivated by jealousy and envy, remind them of this little fact?

    Debt. What’s it good for?

    Despite a brutal U.S. blockade on food, finance and technology, and without incurring debt,Mao grew China’s economy by an average of 7.3 percent annually, compared to America’s postwar boom years’ 3.7 percent.

    GODFREE ROBERTS , Mao Reconsidered, OCTOBER 16, 2017

    http://www.unz.com/article/mao-reconsidered/#comment-2046531

    Hitler did something similar…

    PS: One wonders whether the debt experts ever had a clue of the differences between types of debt such as public debt vs private debt.

    I wonder if the “intuitive” Krugman has a clue.

    Read More
    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Brother Jacques,

    The Maven Shamster is very articulate & of course cunning when he talks about Keynes, Krugman, and the beauty of a grand "debt fueled" economy.
    , @ChuckOrloski
    Jacques,

    Pardon my premature tap upon the "send comment" slot.

    Please let me go deeper into the Maven' s dark heart & mind?

    From his high elite Jewish mount, he writes (downward) as if there are no other beneficial economic systems (a Way) other than that espoused by Keynes, Krugma, and himself.

    Dumb goyim complainers who have zero (0) impact upon the implementation of ZUSA 1% (Wall Street) "Shock Doctrine" economics are simply "dead enders" in The Maven's beady eyes.

    Selah The National Socialism Attempt to Derail The Gold Herd and Usury Choo-choo Train.

    P.S.: sorry to have gone off P.G.'s article topic.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  47. SolontoCroesus says:
    October 17, 2017 at 2:57 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Jake
    What is playing out in the UK, and is in early stages in America, is the fight between the two side of Victorian WASP pro-Semtiism.

    WASP culture has always been philo-Semitic. That cannot be stated too much. WASP culture is inherently philo-Semtic. WASP culture was born of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy naturally and inevitably produces pro-Jewish culture. No less than Oliver Cromwell made the deal to get Jewish money so he could wage culture war to destroy British Isles natives were not WASPs.

    WASP culture has always been allied with Jews to destroy white Christians who are not WASPs. You cannot solve 'the Jewish problem' unless you also solve 'the WASP problem.'

    By the beginning of the Victorian era, virtually all WASP Elites in the Empire - who then had a truly globalist perspective - were divided into two pro-Semitic camps. The larger one was pro-Jewish. It would give the world the Balfour Declaration and the state of Israel.

    The smaller and growing one was pro-Arabic and pro-Islamic. It would give the world the people who backed Lawrence of Arabia and came to prop up the House of Saud.

    Each of these philo-Semitic WASP Elites groups was more than happy to keep the foot on the pedal to destroy non-WASP European cultures while spending fortunes propping up its favorite group of Semites.

    And while each of those camps was thrilled to ally to keep up the war against historic Christendom and the peoples who naturally would gravitate to any hope of a revival of Christendom, they also squabbled endlessly. Each wished, and always will wish, to be the A-#1 pro-Semitic son of daddy WASP. Each will play any dirty trick, make any deal with the Devil himself, to get what he wants.

    The Israeli lobby is more powerful throughout the Anglosphere than the Saudi/Arabic lobby, but the Saudi lobby is equally detestable and probably even a more grave threat to the very existence of Western man.

    It is impossible to take care of a serious problem without knowing its source and acting to sanitize and/or cauterize and/or cut out that source. The source of this problem is WASP culture.

    Informative, Jake.

    E Michael Jones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HypZYmGSJU8 has explained how Henry VIII broke off of the English church from the Roman (Catholic) Church amounted to a massive theft of Roman church property. There’s a simmering antipathy between the British and their former colonizer, Rome, the Roman church, and Italy in general.

    The core dynamic of zionism is hatred of Rome and the fierce determination to avenge Jewish expulsion from Jerusalem in 70 AD.

    THE Zionist movement dates from A.D. 70, the year of the destruction of the Temple and the Jewish State. ” -H. Sacher, The Atlantic JULY 1919

    https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1919/07/a-jewish-palestine/303393/

    As that revenge motive simmered, it fell back on ancient Hebrew scripture vengeance-destruction fantasies:

    By the rivers of Babylon we sat and wept
    when we remembered Zion.
    . . .

    If I forget you, Jerusalem,
    may my right hand forget its skill.
    May my tongue cling to the roof of my mouth
    if I do not remember you,
    if I do not consider Jerusalem
    my highest joy.
    Remember, Lord, what the Edomites did
    on the day Jerusalem fell.
    “Tear it down,” they cried,
    “tear it down to its foundations!”
    Daughter Babylon, doomed to destruction,
    happy is the one who repays you
    according to what you have done to us.
    Happy is the one who seizes your infants
    and dashes them against the rocks.     -Psalm 137

    Zionist are atheists driven by their ancient scriptures, feverish to destroy the Roman church and insert themselves in its place; by controlling the Mediterranean; by dominating banking; and by placing eyes-and-ears in every capital and significant city in the world; zionism’s model is the Vatican and its hierarchy.

    British and Zionist antipathies coalesced; Chaim Weizmann conducted the marriage ceremony in 1917; together, the British and Zionists destroyed Germany and, although the plan had been for US and British military to march on Rome together, FDR instructed Gen. Mark Clark to lead US troops into Rome in advance of the British — much to Churchill’s dismay.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  48. Anon says: • Disclaimer
    October 17, 2017 at 2:58 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Sherman
    I had my meeting with the Rothschilds, Goldman Sachs and the Israeli Department of Hasbara last week and we discussed how our plan to suppress both the US and British governments is progressing.

    Apparently we are meeting our targets and everything is going according to plan.

    Thanks for update Phil!

    I had my meeting with the Rothschilds, Goldman Sachs and the Israeli Department of Hasbara last week and we discussed how our plan to suppress both the US and British governments is progressing.

    Apparently we are meeting our targets and everything is going according to plan.

    Thanks for update Phil!

    The meeting must have been in one of those crappy rooms in the basement. I didn’t see you walk past my office. Although — my admin would have intercepted you.

    QC at Facilities Management wants to know — were there bulbs in all the lights in your meeting room — it was a room, I assume, and not the end of the hallway? Facilities also wants to know if the janitor cleaned the rat sh*t and wiped off the chairs — oh, did you have chairs?

    Remember when Jews were witty? And funny?

    I guess being the major force behind global genocide and destruction of countries has taken a toll on the spirit.

    Read More
    • Replies: @ANONymous

    Remember when Jews were witty? And funny?
     
    no
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  49. Durruti says:
    October 17, 2017 at 3:01 pm GMT • 200 Words

    Philip Giraldi:

    Nice Work:

    Urgent Notice!!!

    Weinstein and the group of Hollywood Oligarchs around him (THE key group in the worldwide Rothschild brainwashing of the masses), are also responsible for Global Warming.

    They are Wife Beaters,

    Woman Beaters,

    Gay (Fag) Beaters,

    Self Flagelaters,

    Self hating Jews,

    Incompetent Land Thieves (of Palestinian Homeland) – * and that is perhaps their most serious crime.

    Just what the fuck is Weinstein’s actual crime? Just where did he step off the permitted path of evil Zionist imperialism?

    What do Weinstein and Polanski have in common? Just how many women is it possible to abuse rape in one lifetime, even in Hollywood? The former Jewish Pressident Moshe Katsav, was convicted of Raping 7 and committing additional sex crimes, and Polanski is down for raping a 13 year old (supposedly), but Weinstein, is approaching triple digits, and the numbers keep rising.

    Durruti defending a Jew? What’s wrong with me? I’ll never live it down! The shame! The shame!

    A self hating Goy!

    I’m going to do the honorable thing – apologize to Ron Unz.

    __________________

    Those who think my comment is not relevant to Philip Giraldi’s excellent article, should reread his article, and this time, pay attention.

    Durruti – for the Anarchist Collective

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  50. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 3:03 pm GMT
    @Malla
    When the Jewish Messiah comes, all of us goyim (Black, White, Yellow, brown or Red) will be living like today's Palestinians. Our slave descendant will be scurrying around in their ghettos afraid of the Greater Israeli Army military andriod drones in the sky.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfsf6go7MVM

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBRxt5ufnGg

    But if I was a Westerner, I would support Israel any day. Because if the Israeli state were to be ever dismantled, all of them Israelis would go to the West. Why would you want that?

    Love the part where the guy in the first vid says that if someone acts like an animal then he is an animal.

    At least he’s right about that.

    No need to wonder what he acts like.

    PS: His poop probably doesn’t stink, either, at least according to him.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  51. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 3:07 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jilles dykstra
    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.
    The problem is how to end it.
    I do not see how, in a democracy.

    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.

    True.

    The problem is how to end it.

    We don’t end such things. The best we can do is deal with such things somehow. Living systems are all equipped with mechanisms for dealing with toxins and waste. What happens when, for instance, our colons and cloacas become filled?

    I do not see how, in a democracy.

    Democracy? What democracy?

    Read More
    • Replies: @jilles dykstra
    Correct.
    Should have been 'what seems to be a democracy'.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  52. schmenz says:
    October 17, 2017 at 3:37 pm GMT
    @Cloak And Dagger
    I remain skeptical that the Al-Jazeera undercover story in the US will be able to be viewed. I anticipate a hoard of Israel-firster congress critters to crawl out from under their respective rocks and deem Al-Jazeera to be antisemitic and call for it being banned as a foreign propaganda apparatus, much as is being done with RT and Sputnik.

    I fear that we are long past the point of being redeemed as a nation. We can only watch with sorrow as this great nation crumbles under the might of Jewish power - impotent in our ability to arrest its fall.

    How true…and very well stated.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  53. Cloak And Dagger says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:00 pm GMT
    @anonymous
    Sorry, but these linked videos to such as the Joe Rogan Show are often underwhelming.

    I just forced myself to watch the entire 25 minute clip of Mr. Rogan and Ms. Martin. The documentation of the rally on behalf of the Israeli soldier was probably enlightening, but the buzzy, vulgar overtalk against the backdrop of Warholian Elvis & Jimi pictures makes for an annoying waste of time. Saddening, too, that since her tenure on RT a few years back, Ms. Martin seems to have regressed to sounding like a three-beered college sophomore.

    Unz Review has allowed me to curtail the time spent viewing online. The video medium has its place. Black Pigeon Speaks, for example, is a craftsman with a sense of humor whose relatively concise efforts are both entertaining and informative. But when I want to learn and think critically about something, give me an essay or book every time.

    Do others here agree that written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience's time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?

    Do others here agree that written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience’s time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?

    Of course – no comparison.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  54. Wally says: • Website
    October 17, 2017 at 4:04 pm GMT • 400 Words

    “Simon Wiesenthal”? Really?

    Wiesenthal, while a truly vile little Zionist who believes in the scientifically impossible ‘gas chambers’ alleged to have been in Poland, did say some interesting things which refute a major part of the laughable ƌM Jews & 5M others’ Big Lie.

    https://codoh.com/library/document/2416/

    Wiesenthal Re-Confirms: ‘No Extermination Camps on German Soil’

    excerpt:

    [MORE]

    In a letter published in a January issue of The Stars and Stripes, a newspaper for US military service personnel, Simon Wiesenthal re-confirmed, in passing, that “there were no extermination camps on German soil” during the Second World War. He made the identical statement in a letter published in the April 1975 issue of the British periodical Books and Bookmen.

    Actually – and contrary to his highly flattering public image – the renowned “Nazi hunter” has a well-documented but little-known record of deceit, mendacity and prevarication. Some highlights:

    Wiesenthal repeatedly lied about his alleged role in locating Adolf Eichmann, was consistently wrong about Josef Mengele, and falsely accused Polish-American Frank Walus of having murdered Jews in Poland as a Gestapo official. Wiesenthal has absurdly charged that the Germans exterminated Jews in “electrocution chambers,” and that they manufactured bars of soap from the bodies of murdered Jews. His deception about his own wartime activities prompted Austrian Chancellor Bruno Kreisky (himself of Jewish ancestry) to accuse the “Nazi hunter” of having collaborated with his wartime oppressors. (For details about Wiesenthal’s record, see: M. Weber, “Simon Wiesenthal: Bogus Nazi Hunter,” The Journal of Historical Review, Winter 1989–90.)

    Finally, Wiesenthal has even lied about his most widely-cited concession to truth. Concerned about the way that various Revisionists were quoting his 1975 Books and Bookmen letter, he simply denied ever having written it. In a letter dated May 12, 1986, to Professor John George of Central State University in Edmond, Oklahoma, Wiesenthal wrote: “I have never stated that ‘there were no extermination camps on German soil.’ This quote is false. I could never have said such a thing.”


    Wiesenthal’s letter, reproduced here in facsimile, but slightly enlarged, as it appeared in the January 24, 1993, issue of the daily “Stars and Stripes” (European edition), page 14.


    Jews born in Dachau

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  55. Cloak And Dagger says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:09 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @jacques sheete

    I fear that we are long past the point of being redeemed as a nation. We can only watch with sorrow as this great nation crumbles ...
     
    We are long past that point.

    I myself am watching with joy, because this supposedly "great nation" was corrupt to the core from its inception.

    For evidence, all one has to do is read the arguments of the anti-federalists who opposed the ratification of the constitution* such as Patrick Henry, Robert Yates and Luther Martin. Their predictions about the results have come true. Even the labels, "federalist" and "anti-federalist" are misleading and no doubt intentionally so.

    Those who spoke out against the formation of the federal reserve bank* scheme were also correct.

    The only thing great about the US in a moral sense are the high sounding pretenses upon which it was built. As a nation we have never adhered to them.

    *Please note that I intentionally refrain from capitalizing those words since I refuse to show even that much deference to those instruments of corruption.

    I myself am watching with joy, because this supposedly “great nation” was corrupt to the core from its inception.

    I can’t disagree with your premise (except for the part about watching with joy). Another way of looking at what you term as “pretenses” is that the US was an aspirational ideal. Despite the machinations of the elite in power, for the common gentry it was an ethical goal to try and attain. It allowed for the articulation of disdain in the pronouncement of something being “unamerican”.

    Perhaps it was just a charade that allowed us to look the other way as our country destroyed others beyond our shores in the name of the “good” and “democratic”. We slept soundly at night because we were born in an exceptional nation that sought to better humanity – and it was all self-deceiving.

    The removal of that veil gives me scant joy, however.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    The removal of that veil gives me scant joy, however.
     
    The removal of the veil gives me lots and lots of joy because I hate being duped and removal of the veil is like a breath of fresh air after leaving a bathroom. Or, I imagine, the removal of the scat filled sandbags placed over the heads of those poor kids in Iraq, in places like the horror chambers of American run Abu Ghraib, or after a waterboarding by "a great democracy."

    I'm full of joy because I'm now at least partially free of the burden of participating in the support of a huge, grotesque, life-quashing fraud.

    I watch, and joyfully participate tin he crumbling of another ineffable dystopia.

    I agree however, that failure to even come close to attaining the aspirational ideal is attended by anything resembling joy.

    "We" are the new Nineveh.

    Nahum 3

    16 You have increased the number of your merchants
    till they are more numerous than the stars in the sky,
    but like locusts they strip the land
    and then fly away.
    17 Your guards are like locusts,
    your officials like swarms of locusts
    that settle in the walls on a cold day—
    but when the sun appears they fly away,
    and no one knows where.
    18 King of Assyria, your shepherds[b] slumber;
    your nobles lie down to rest.
    Your people are scattered on the mountains
    with no one to gather them.
    19 Nothing can heal you;
    your wound is fatal.
    All who hear the news about you
    clap their hands at your fall,
    for who has not felt
    your endless cruelty?

     

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  56. ANONymous says: • Disclaimer
    October 17, 2017 at 4:12 pm GMT
    @Anon

    I had my meeting with the Rothschilds, Goldman Sachs and the Israeli Department of Hasbara last week and we discussed how our plan to suppress both the US and British governments is progressing.

    Apparently we are meeting our targets and everything is going according to plan.

    Thanks for update Phil!
     


    The meeting must have been in one of those crappy rooms in the basement. I didn’t see you walk past my office. Although — my admin would have intercepted you.

    QC at Facilities Management wants to know — were there bulbs in all the lights in your meeting room — it was a room, I assume, and not the end of the hallway? Facilities also wants to know if the janitor cleaned the rat sh*t and wiped off the chairs — oh, did you have chairs?
     

    Remember when Jews were witty? And funny?

    I guess being the major force behind global genocide and destruction of countries has taken a toll on the spirit.

    Remember when Jews were witty? And funny?

    no

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  57. Z-man says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:12 pm GMT
    @jilles dykstra
    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.
    The problem is how to end it.
    I do not see how, in a democracy.

    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.
    The problem is how to end it.
    I do not see how, in a democracy.

    Bears repeating.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  58. RobinG says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:49 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @anonymous
    Sorry, but these linked videos to such as the Joe Rogan Show are often underwhelming.

    I just forced myself to watch the entire 25 minute clip of Mr. Rogan and Ms. Martin. The documentation of the rally on behalf of the Israeli soldier was probably enlightening, but the buzzy, vulgar overtalk against the backdrop of Warholian Elvis & Jimi pictures makes for an annoying waste of time. Saddening, too, that since her tenure on RT a few years back, Ms. Martin seems to have regressed to sounding like a three-beered college sophomore.

    Unz Review has allowed me to curtail the time spent viewing online. The video medium has its place. Black Pigeon Speaks, for example, is a craftsman with a sense of humor whose relatively concise efforts are both entertaining and informative. But when I want to learn and think critically about something, give me an essay or book every time.

    Do others here agree that written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience's time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?

    To a large extent, I agree with you and S2 and JS that written work is better. However, too many writers are less than thrifty with their prose, using 1000′s of words to make a 200 word point. Also, many key points revealed in interviews never make it to print. Plus, some people prefer videos, so both have their place. If you don’t like don’t watch. (Or you can listen while you do something else.) To each his own.

    Now, if you’re interested in Atzmon, maybe you’ll have to buy his book. Or play this. While I often find him too clever for his own good, here he is mercifully logical. His explanation of Jews creating satellite controlled opposition is incisive. He also goes into new (for him) territory about the rapidly evolving cognitive elite, and takes questions about Athens v. Jerusalem, cultural Marxism and the Frankfurt School.

    Gilad Atzmon – Being in Time in Seattle

    Read More
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    Thanks for the Atzmon link, RobinG.

    Sorry to go off-topic of Phil's overview of Israeli influence in Britain -- Bannon's appearance at Values Voter confab caught my eye.
    https://www.c-span.org/video/?435688-1/steve-bannon-addresses-values-voter-summit

    He's one disturbing dude -- Abby Martin (video -- oops) explained his Iranophobia in this backgrounder:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HelSaMSy8HY

    Bannon also has some behaviors in common with Weinstein -- business partners who are pedophiles; three marriages, one of which involved violence against the mother of his newborn twins and violence against the then-17-month-old twins themselves.

    Why is Bannon someone any NORMAL -- fuggedabout Left, Right, Conservative, Lib, Evangelical -- person would want to be in a position of influence in USA?

    Evangelicals cheered Bannon at Values Summit? W.T.F.?

    Bannon defending "Judeo-Christian Values/ Western Civilization?"
    Like Churchill?

    , @Anon-og
    His book, The Wandering Who was brilliant I thought.
    , @jacques sheete

    However, too many writers are less than thrifty with their prose, using 1000′s of words to make a 200 word point.
     
    I couldn't agree more. However, after a while, a person learns who's worth reading and it turns out that not many are.

    Giraldi is one of the best, and this article is extremely well written. Great economy of words. I wish I had 1/10 the talent and knowledge.
    , @SolontoCroesus

    (Or you can listen while you do something else.)
     
    The Avi Lipkin videos that Talha linked
    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/the-lobby-british-style/#comment-2046840

    offer an object lesson in why it's a mistake to "listen while you do something else."

    1. You can't fact-check or even follow the logic carefully when multi-tasking.

    2. Images, color, movement, sounds are far more readily absorbed & given value than are words; they appeal to senses/emotions; are less susceptible to critical analysis. You have to be on guard ---

    2. Lipkin is most likely well-trained in the art of selling BS -- Elmer Gantry peddling war, not snake oil

    3. His message is carefully constructed: up front, "I love CHRISTIANS & Jews"

    SIDEBAR: [which explains why Lipkin left USA for Israel & served in IDF for 16 years
    At risk of offending 200 vs 1000 words, recall that Jewish Communists wrote the scripts for Frank Capra's Why WeFight, to get US into war in Europe; Capra 'chose' as theme, "You shall know the truth & truth shall make you free," and background music was "Onward Christian Soldiers." Christians were so well loved they stomped all over Europe and killed millions of Christians.];

    Lipkin repeats for emphasis the words he wants the distracted listener to remember. "Jews and Christians together" and "JudeoChristian" (vs. Allah/Satan & Iran) is repeated thru out.

    Then A bunch of details are offered to "prove" that the Arabian desert belongs to Jews. Anyone remember those details? Anyone remember that the Hebrews wandered in the desert 40 years as punishment for worshiping golden calf -- 40 years meant the generation would die out -- they were NOT TO BE PERMITTED TO ENTER THE PROMISED LAND.
    Then, "Islam/Allah is Satan" is introduced."
    Only at the very end does he say the word, Iran: people tend to remember the first parts and the last parts of, advertising, etc.

    4. He never offers a Ginsu knife.

    otoh, I cleared out the basement space where the summer stuff goes --- I'll watch Atzmon while hauling in the lawn chairs.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  59. jilles dykstra says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:59 pm GMT
    @jacques sheete

    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.
     
    True.

    The problem is how to end it.
     
    We don't end such things. The best we can do is deal with such things somehow. Living systems are all equipped with mechanisms for dealing with toxins and waste. What happens when, for instance, our colons and cloacas become filled?

    I do not see how, in a democracy.
     
    Democracy? What democracy?

    Correct.
    Should have been ‘what seems to be a democracy’.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  60. ChuckOrloski says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:04 pm GMT
    @jacques sheete
    I see the Maven, (of "Debt is Good" fame), and some of the shamsters are back.

    Before they start their tiresome, cringe-worthy , hackneyed braying yet again, will someone, preferably someone not motivated by jealousy and envy, remind them of this little fact?

    Debt. What's it good for?


    Despite a brutal U.S. blockade on food, finance and technology, and without incurring debt,Mao grew China’s economy by an average of 7.3 percent annually, compared to America’s postwar boom years’ 3.7 percent.

    GODFREE ROBERTS , Mao Reconsidered, OCTOBER 16, 2017
    http://www.unz.com/article/mao-reconsidered/#comment-2046531
     

    Hitler did something similar...

    PS: One wonders whether the debt experts ever had a clue of the differences between types of debt such as public debt vs private debt.

    I wonder if the "intuitive" Krugman has a clue.

    Brother Jacques,

    The Maven Shamster is very articulate & of course cunning when he talks about Keynes, Krugman, and the beauty of a grand “debt fueled” economy.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    The Maven Shamster is very articulate & of course cunning ...
     
    Well, he sure tries to be. No doubt he thinks he is but hasn't a clue about the cringe-worthiness of the spectacle.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  61. Andrei Martyanov says: • Website
    October 17, 2017 at 5:32 pm GMT • 100 Words

    The expression “Israel Lobby” itself has considerable currency, so much so that the expression “The Lobby” is widely used and understood to represent the most powerful foreign policy advocacy group in Washington without needing to include the “Israel” part. That the monstrous Benjamin Netanyahu receives 26 standing ovations from Congress

    The most revolting exhibit of the lowest sycophancy, one of the major turning points for me in reassessing a lot of things in US. It was painful to watch (and hear). A testimony to a complete corruption of the system. 2.5 years later after that despicable and humiliating display it is as clear as it ever be.

    Read More
    • Agree: jacques sheete
    • Replies: @WorkingClass
    Me too. I had always been skeptical and critical of congress. But it was this spectacle that made me realize that they are scum.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  62. Talha says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:36 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @iffen
    NPR Morning Edition 10/17/17

    Rachel Martin talks to Vahil Ali, the communications director for the Kurdish president.

    In which she tries to steer him into calling for armed American intervention in Kurdistan to resist the Iranian sponsored militia.

    calling for armed American intervention in Kurdistan

    Bro – this is chump change as far as intervention goes. You gotta take a look at this guy!

    Avi Lipkin – apparently he’s some Israeli guy that goes around speaking at evangelical churches and programs. So this guy starts out mentioning (after saying he considers Jews and Christians to be included in “my people”, of course) he wrote a book called Return to Mecca and that he thinks the Biblical Jethro was the high priest at Makkah and that Moses (pbuh) went to do pilgrimage there with the Israelites, that Makkah and Madinah are part of Midyan and that there are many rites from the Hajj associated with certains Jewish rites (like the cube box they tie to their heads). I thought it was all pretty interesting and thought he was calling for more dialog between religions or cultural exchange – oh, silly, naive me. Then he turns around and says that what’s going on now (after declaring Jerusalem is not holy for Muslims – thanks, Mufti Lipkin) is end game in “capture the flag” between the “Judeo-Christian” world and Islam and all they need to do is capture Makkah and Madinah* (apparently Saudis will be asking Israelis to come and save them) and annex it – and bam! Islam is defeated (a “victory for the human race” he says):

    (Watch it till the end – it’s that good folks! He throws in some nice mention of “taqiyyah” and stuff too!)

    Apparently the dude served in the IDF spokesman’s office for a number of years – wow, didn’t see that coming – LOL!

    https://www.avilipkin.net/biography

    Peace.

    *I think we all know who’ll be doing the lion’s share of fighting in this round of “Let’s you and him fight!”

    Read More
    • Replies: @iffen
    Wow!

    I am going back to church this Sunday!
    , @Rurik
    Wow Talha,

    that's some pretty amazing stuff there!

    if you don't have the time to watch the whole thing, just check it out from 16:13 to 17:33

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZJtGcfRNng

    the Jewish God loves the Christians and the Hindus and blacks, they're "the apple of His eye", and He loves the Muslims too! All are equal in the eyes of the Jewish God.

    and then the irony as he talks about how these people lie as a virtue, and then lie to each other, as the two of them are sitting there lying to each other

    LOL

    (now I know why I'm so cynical when it comes to religious hypocrisy)

    Peace
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  63. geokat62 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:37 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @jacques sheete
    Abby Martin is amazingly sharp. Many of the things she says can be confirmed by Uri Avnery, both his books and articles.

    Here's a link to his weekly columns.

    http://zope.gush-shalom.org/home/en/channels/avnery

    Incredible stuff there; thanks for posting it.

    Abby Martin is amazingly sharp. Many of the things she says can be confirmed by Uri Avnery, both his books and articles.

    Hey, JS. She is sharp, indeed. But rather than having Uri Avnery confirm what she says, I think Noam Chomsky is the person who would have no difficulty concurring with this exchange between Abby Martin and Joe Rogan:

    AM – … because the US is always with Israel, unconditionally. It’s sick, man… which is crazy because this would never be able to happen if it weren’t completely supported by the US.

    JR – And why is it supported by the US?

    AM – I don’t know. I think the US loves using Israel as a military garrison. They love using that strategic point in the Middle East to have…

    So, when JR asks the $64k question as to why the US unconditionally supports the Jewish state in maintaining its brutal occupation of the Palestinians, rather than identifying the nefarious influence of The Lobby (as M&W demonstrated in The Israel Lobby), Abby pulls out the Noam Chomsky canard of US imperialism. What a joke! You don’t think she may have intentionally been trying to dupe The Dumb Goyim, do you?

    Read More
    • Agree: ChuckOrloski
    • Replies: @jacques sheete
    I agree. I caught that as well and agere that it's exceedingly lame.

    But hey, no one's perfect, not even me! ;)
    , @SolontoCroesus

    rather than identifying the nefarious influence of The Lobby (as M&W demonstrated in The Israel Lobby), Abby pulls out the Noam Chomsky canard of US imperialism. What a joke! You don’t think she may have intentionally been trying to dupe The Dumb Goyim, do you?
     
    Abby Martin is a "progressive;" half of what she says is informative, the rest is propaganda. She should be imbibed with a full measure of salt.

    Agree that ascribing US support for Israel to US imperialist ambitions -- the Chomsky thesis -- is simplistic and a form of gatekeeping, still, Jakes's comment @ #37 is important: Judeophilia is baked in the British cake; US as heir to Britain has not extracted that ingredient from the American values recipe. Support for Israel among US religious folks, to the point of favoring Israel above US interests, is not limited to "Christian zionists" like the Hagee crazies and followers of TV Elmer Gantrys: it's nearly across the board of Christian -- AND Catholic -- denominations.

    That's why Russia, Iran (maybe China) are targets of Anglo Zionists: they are outside the Anglo-Zionist orb.

    , @Rurik

    She [Abby Martin] is sharp, indeed.
     
    she's more than just sharp Geo, I can hardly stand to watch her. I want to reduce my molecules to binary bits and send them through the Ethernet cable to co-mingle with the digital, cyber image on the screen.

    JR – And why is it supported by the US?

    AM – I don’t know. I think the US loves using Israel as a military garrison. They love using that strategic point in the Middle East to have…

    ..Abby pulls out the Noam Chomsky canard of US imperialism. What a joke! You don’t think she may have intentionally been trying to dupe The Dumb Goyim, do you?

     

    good question

    I don't think she's Jewish, but I have seen her flail with erroneous perspectives from time to time. Like when she berated Vladimir Putin for allowing Crimea to return home to Russia.

    Perhaps she's not as intelligent as she is OMG luscious

    sad, I just checked and she's a sell out shill

    Martin told the Associated Press in March 2014 that she "no longer subscribes" to the theory that 9/11 was an inside job as she did earlier.[20]

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  64. Anon-og says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:39 pm GMT
    @Jake
    What is playing out in the UK, and is in early stages in America, is the fight between the two side of Victorian WASP pro-Semtiism.

    WASP culture has always been philo-Semitic. That cannot be stated too much. WASP culture is inherently philo-Semtic. WASP culture was born of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy naturally and inevitably produces pro-Jewish culture. No less than Oliver Cromwell made the deal to get Jewish money so he could wage culture war to destroy British Isles natives were not WASPs.

    WASP culture has always been allied with Jews to destroy white Christians who are not WASPs. You cannot solve 'the Jewish problem' unless you also solve 'the WASP problem.'

    By the beginning of the Victorian era, virtually all WASP Elites in the Empire - who then had a truly globalist perspective - were divided into two pro-Semitic camps. The larger one was pro-Jewish. It would give the world the Balfour Declaration and the state of Israel.

    The smaller and growing one was pro-Arabic and pro-Islamic. It would give the world the people who backed Lawrence of Arabia and came to prop up the House of Saud.

    Each of these philo-Semitic WASP Elites groups was more than happy to keep the foot on the pedal to destroy non-WASP European cultures while spending fortunes propping up its favorite group of Semites.

    And while each of those camps was thrilled to ally to keep up the war against historic Christendom and the peoples who naturally would gravitate to any hope of a revival of Christendom, they also squabbled endlessly. Each wished, and always will wish, to be the A-#1 pro-Semitic son of daddy WASP. Each will play any dirty trick, make any deal with the Devil himself, to get what he wants.

    The Israeli lobby is more powerful throughout the Anglosphere than the Saudi/Arabic lobby, but the Saudi lobby is equally detestable and probably even a more grave threat to the very existence of Western man.

    It is impossible to take care of a serious problem without knowing its source and acting to sanitize and/or cauterize and/or cut out that source. The source of this problem is WASP culture.

    How Zionism helped create the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

    http://mondoweiss.net/2016/01/zionism-kingdom-arabia/

    Read More
    • Replies: @Talha
    Salaam Bro - that was an incredible article. I had no idea how deep that connection went!

    Wa salaam
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  65. SolontoCroesus says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:42 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @RobinG
    To a large extent, I agree with you and S2 and JS that written work is better. However, too many writers are less than thrifty with their prose, using 1000's of words to make a 200 word point. Also, many key points revealed in interviews never make it to print. Plus, some people prefer videos, so both have their place. If you don't like don't watch. (Or you can listen while you do something else.) To each his own.

    Now, if you're interested in Atzmon, maybe you'll have to buy his book. Or play this. While I often find him too clever for his own good, here he is mercifully logical. His explanation of Jews creating satellite controlled opposition is incisive. He also goes into new (for him) territory about the rapidly evolving cognitive elite, and takes questions about Athens v. Jerusalem, cultural Marxism and the Frankfurt School.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Jfiu5rAz4s
    Gilad Atzmon - Being in Time in Seattle

    Thanks for the Atzmon link, RobinG.

    Sorry to go off-topic of Phil’s overview of Israeli influence in Britain — Bannon’s appearance at Values Voter confab caught my eye.

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?435688-1/steve-bannon-addresses-values-voter-summit

    He’s one disturbing dude — Abby Martin (video — oops) explained his Iranophobia in this backgrounder:

    Bannon also has some behaviors in common with Weinstein — business partners who are pedophiles; three marriages, one of which involved violence against the mother of his newborn twins and violence against the then-17-month-old twins themselves.

    Why is Bannon someone any NORMAL — fuggedabout Left, Right, Conservative, Lib, Evangelical — person would want to be in a position of influence in USA?

    Evangelicals cheered Bannon at Values Summit? W.T.F.?

    Bannon defending “Judeo-Christian Values/ Western Civilization?”
    Like Churchill?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  66. Anon-og says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:47 pm GMT
    @RobinG
    To a large extent, I agree with you and S2 and JS that written work is better. However, too many writers are less than thrifty with their prose, using 1000's of words to make a 200 word point. Also, many key points revealed in interviews never make it to print. Plus, some people prefer videos, so both have their place. If you don't like don't watch. (Or you can listen while you do something else.) To each his own.

    Now, if you're interested in Atzmon, maybe you'll have to buy his book. Or play this. While I often find him too clever for his own good, here he is mercifully logical. His explanation of Jews creating satellite controlled opposition is incisive. He also goes into new (for him) territory about the rapidly evolving cognitive elite, and takes questions about Athens v. Jerusalem, cultural Marxism and the Frankfurt School.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Jfiu5rAz4s
    Gilad Atzmon - Being in Time in Seattle

    His book, The Wandering Who was brilliant I thought.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  67. ChuckOrloski says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:50 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete
    I see the Maven, (of "Debt is Good" fame), and some of the shamsters are back.

    Before they start their tiresome, cringe-worthy , hackneyed braying yet again, will someone, preferably someone not motivated by jealousy and envy, remind them of this little fact?

    Debt. What's it good for?


    Despite a brutal U.S. blockade on food, finance and technology, and without incurring debt,Mao grew China’s economy by an average of 7.3 percent annually, compared to America’s postwar boom years’ 3.7 percent.

    GODFREE ROBERTS , Mao Reconsidered, OCTOBER 16, 2017
    http://www.unz.com/article/mao-reconsidered/#comment-2046531
     

    Hitler did something similar...

    PS: One wonders whether the debt experts ever had a clue of the differences between types of debt such as public debt vs private debt.

    I wonder if the "intuitive" Krugman has a clue.

    Jacques,

    Pardon my premature tap upon the “send comment” slot.

    Please let me go deeper into the Maven’ s dark heart & mind?

    From his high elite Jewish mount, he writes (downward) as if there are no other beneficial economic systems (a Way) other than that espoused by Keynes, Krugma, and himself.

    Dumb goyim complainers who have zero (0) impact upon the implementation of ZUSA 1% (Wall Street) “Shock Doctrine” economics are simply “dead enders” in The Maven’s beady eyes.

    Selah The National Socialism Attempt to Derail The Gold Herd and Usury Choo-choo Train.

    P.S.: sorry to have gone off P.G.’s article topic.

    Read More
    • Agree: jacques sheete
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  68. Talha says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:54 pm GMT
    @Anon-og
    How Zionism helped create the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    http://mondoweiss.net/2016/01/zionism-kingdom-arabia/

    Salaam Bro – that was an incredible article. I had no idea how deep that connection went!

    Wa salaam

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anon-og
    Walaikum bro, I hope all is well.

    Some go even further, and say that the Saudi Royal family themselves are Crypto-Jews

    THE DOCUMENTED JEWISH ROOTS OF SAUDI ROYAL FAMILY

    https://concisepolitics.com/2016/04/28/the-documented-jewish-roots-of-saudi-royal-family/

    "ibn Saud is actually descended from Mordechai bin Ibrahim bin Mushi, a Jewish merchant from Basra. Apparently, when he was approached by members from the Arabian tribe of Aniza, then claimed to be one of them, and traveled with them to Najd and his name became Markhan bin Ibrahim bin Musa.
    Hempher contact with Adbul Wahhab = Create a Wahhabi Tool to use, subvert, & destroy Islam = Form the Cult of Wahhabism to keep Saudi Dictators in power using violence, beheadings, and an IRON FIST.
    Cult of Wahhabism = Suppressed by the Ottomam armies in the middle of the nineteenth century.
    Cult of Wahhabism = Grew with assistance of the British Rothschilds ZIO-MAFIA when MAFIA founded the state of Saudi Arabia in 1932."

    My own perspective is not set in stone and still developing but no doubt that the Saudis and the groups they finance are sewing such discord and trying to destroy Islamic diversity to such an extent that I can't help but to conclude that the Saudis are imposters serving a specific agenda.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  69. Tommy Tinga says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:55 pm GMT

    Now we just need further expose of Israel and 9/11.

    Read More
    • Agree: Rurik
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  70. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:56 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Cloak And Dagger

    I myself am watching with joy, because this supposedly “great nation” was corrupt to the core from its inception.
     
    I can't disagree with your premise (except for the part about watching with joy). Another way of looking at what you term as "pretenses" is that the US was an aspirational ideal. Despite the machinations of the elite in power, for the common gentry it was an ethical goal to try and attain. It allowed for the articulation of disdain in the pronouncement of something being "unamerican".

    Perhaps it was just a charade that allowed us to look the other way as our country destroyed others beyond our shores in the name of the "good" and "democratic". We slept soundly at night because we were born in an exceptional nation that sought to better humanity - and it was all self-deceiving.

    The removal of that veil gives me scant joy, however.

    The removal of the veil gives me lots and lots of joy because I hate being duped and removal of the veil is like a breath of fresh air after leaving a bathroom. Or, I imagine, the removal of the scat filled sandbags placed over the heads of those poor kids in Iraq, in places like the horror chambers of American run Abu Ghraib, or after a waterboarding by “a great democracy.”

    I’m full of joy because I’m now at least partially free of the burden of participating in the support of a huge, grotesque, life-quashing fraud.

    I watch, and joyfully participate tin he crumbling of another ineffable dystopia.

    I agree however, that failure to even come close to attaining the aspirational ideal is attended by anything resembling joy.

    “We” are the new Nineveh.

    [MORE]

    Nahum 3

    16 You have increased the number of your merchants
    till they are more numerous than the stars in the sky,
    but like locusts they strip the land
    and then fly away.
    17 Your guards are like locusts,
    your officials like swarms of locusts
    that settle in the walls on a cold day—
    but when the sun appears they fly away,
    and no one knows where.
    18 King of Assyria, your shepherds[b] slumber;
    your nobles lie down to rest.
    Your people are scattered on the mountains
    with no one to gather them.
    19 Nothing can heal you;
    your wound is fatal.
    All who hear the news about you
    clap their hands at your fall,
    for who has not felt
    your endless cruelty?

  71. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 6:02 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @RobinG
    To a large extent, I agree with you and S2 and JS that written work is better. However, too many writers are less than thrifty with their prose, using 1000's of words to make a 200 word point. Also, many key points revealed in interviews never make it to print. Plus, some people prefer videos, so both have their place. If you don't like don't watch. (Or you can listen while you do something else.) To each his own.

    Now, if you're interested in Atzmon, maybe you'll have to buy his book. Or play this. While I often find him too clever for his own good, here he is mercifully logical. His explanation of Jews creating satellite controlled opposition is incisive. He also goes into new (for him) territory about the rapidly evolving cognitive elite, and takes questions about Athens v. Jerusalem, cultural Marxism and the Frankfurt School.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Jfiu5rAz4s
    Gilad Atzmon - Being in Time in Seattle

    However, too many writers are less than thrifty with their prose, using 1000′s of words to make a 200 word point.

    I couldn’t agree more. However, after a while, a person learns who’s worth reading and it turns out that not many are.

    Giraldi is one of the best, and this article is extremely well written. Great economy of words. I wish I had 1/10 the talent and knowledge.

  72. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 6:06 pm GMT
    @ChuckOrloski
    Brother Jacques,

    The Maven Shamster is very articulate & of course cunning when he talks about Keynes, Krugman, and the beauty of a grand "debt fueled" economy.

    The Maven Shamster is very articulate & of course cunning …

    Well, he sure tries to be. No doubt he thinks he is but hasn’t a clue about the cringe-worthiness of the spectacle.

    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Jacques,

    I suggest to you that The Maven's articulate glorification of the global-scale "debt economy" is due to the elite & powerful Jewish economic Thought Control influence.
    The Sham indeed deserves our credit for his consistent placement of black lipstick upon our $20-trillion debt pig.

    (Sigh) In the 1980's, even the Vatican "Think Tank" popularized a different "Have Not" based economic system which became known to dumb goyim Catholics as a (kinder & gentler) "Third Way." Now to merely question the vaunted wisdom of Chicago School of Economics-Profs. can eliminate one from getting even a shitty "good" job in Corporate zAmerika.

    Not many "preferential option for the poor" peeps out of Popes anymore? Hm.


    The Maven Sham's thought depresses me but he stands atop (and well articulates) the only permitted economic "game in Tinsel town."

    (Sigh) I am a dumb goy school bus driver & satirist. (Sigh) Maybe either SolontoCroesus or you are objectively capable of opining upon Adolph Hitler's National Socialism and exit strategy from the Jewish banksters of his nation's deplorable economic times?

    Selah... Sometimes it Takes Two Hands to Handle The Maven's Whoppers?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  73. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 6:16 pm GMT
    @geokat62

    Abby Martin is amazingly sharp. Many of the things she says can be confirmed by Uri Avnery, both his books and articles.
     
    Hey, JS. She is sharp, indeed. But rather than having Uri Avnery confirm what she says, I think Noam Chomsky is the person who would have no difficulty concurring with this exchange between Abby Martin and Joe Rogan:

    AM - ... because the US is always with Israel, unconditionally. It’s sick, man... which is crazy because this would never be able to happen if it weren’t completely supported by the US.

    JR - And why is it supported by the US?

    AM - I don’t know. I think the US loves using Israel as a military garrison. They love using that strategic point in the Middle East to have...
     

    So, when JR asks the $64k question as to why the US unconditionally supports the Jewish state in maintaining its brutal occupation of the Palestinians, rather than identifying the nefarious influence of The Lobby (as M&W demonstrated in The Israel Lobby), Abby pulls out the Noam Chomsky canard of US imperialism. What a joke! You don’t think she may have intentionally been trying to dupe The Dumb Goyim, do you?

    I agree. I caught that as well and agere that it’s exceedingly lame.

    But hey, no one’s perfect, not even me! ;)

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  74. schmenz says:
    October 17, 2017 at 6:19 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete

    I fear that we are long past the point of being redeemed as a nation. We can only watch with sorrow as this great nation crumbles ...
     
    We are long past that point.

    I myself am watching with joy, because this supposedly "great nation" was corrupt to the core from its inception.

    For evidence, all one has to do is read the arguments of the anti-federalists who opposed the ratification of the constitution* such as Patrick Henry, Robert Yates and Luther Martin. Their predictions about the results have come true. Even the labels, "federalist" and "anti-federalist" are misleading and no doubt intentionally so.

    Those who spoke out against the formation of the federal reserve bank* scheme were also correct.

    The only thing great about the US in a moral sense are the high sounding pretenses upon which it was built. As a nation we have never adhered to them.

    *Please note that I intentionally refrain from capitalizing those words since I refuse to show even that much deference to those instruments of corruption.

    Excellent comment.

    I just hope more and more people realize, as you do, that America was doomed from its inception. That its founding principles had the seeds of their own destruction well planted in them.

    There are good, well-intentioned people who would find that difficult to accept and I don’t condemn them for that Pollyanna-ish type view. Perhaps as things start to get even worse more eyes will be opened.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    There are good, well-intentioned people who would find that difficult to accept...
     
    True and very frustrating.

    Any advice on how to get the message out?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  75. schmenz says:
    October 17, 2017 at 6:25 pm GMT
    @Jake
    What is playing out in the UK, and is in early stages in America, is the fight between the two side of Victorian WASP pro-Semtiism.

    WASP culture has always been philo-Semitic. That cannot be stated too much. WASP culture is inherently philo-Semtic. WASP culture was born of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy naturally and inevitably produces pro-Jewish culture. No less than Oliver Cromwell made the deal to get Jewish money so he could wage culture war to destroy British Isles natives were not WASPs.

    WASP culture has always been allied with Jews to destroy white Christians who are not WASPs. You cannot solve 'the Jewish problem' unless you also solve 'the WASP problem.'

    By the beginning of the Victorian era, virtually all WASP Elites in the Empire - who then had a truly globalist perspective - were divided into two pro-Semitic camps. The larger one was pro-Jewish. It would give the world the Balfour Declaration and the state of Israel.

    The smaller and growing one was pro-Arabic and pro-Islamic. It would give the world the people who backed Lawrence of Arabia and came to prop up the House of Saud.

    Each of these philo-Semitic WASP Elites groups was more than happy to keep the foot on the pedal to destroy non-WASP European cultures while spending fortunes propping up its favorite group of Semites.

    And while each of those camps was thrilled to ally to keep up the war against historic Christendom and the peoples who naturally would gravitate to any hope of a revival of Christendom, they also squabbled endlessly. Each wished, and always will wish, to be the A-#1 pro-Semitic son of daddy WASP. Each will play any dirty trick, make any deal with the Devil himself, to get what he wants.

    The Israeli lobby is more powerful throughout the Anglosphere than the Saudi/Arabic lobby, but the Saudi lobby is equally detestable and probably even a more grave threat to the very existence of Western man.

    It is impossible to take care of a serious problem without knowing its source and acting to sanitize and/or cauterize and/or cut out that source. The source of this problem is WASP culture.

    Brilliantly stated. Many thanks.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  76. schmenz says:
    October 17, 2017 at 6:30 pm GMT
    @Michael Kenny
    That the intelligence services of many countries engage in such conduct is not really news. Indeed, you could say that it's part of their normal job. They usually don't get caught and when accused of anything they shout "no evidence!" (now, where have I heard that recently?) Of course, if the Israelis engage in such conduct, then, logically, other countries' services do so too. Thus, Mr Giraldi's argument lends credibility to the claims that Russia interfered in the US election and to the proposition that US intelligence agents are seeking to undermine the EU. Since those two operations are part of the same transaction, i.e. maintain US global hegemony by breaking the EU up into its constituient Member States or even into the regional components of the larger Member States, using Putin as a battering ram and a bogeyman to frighten the resultering plethora of small and largely defenceless statlets back under cold war-era American protection, could it be that US and Russian intelligence services collaborated to manipulate Trump into the White House? If that were true, it would be quite a scandal! Overthrowing foreign governments is one thing, collaborating with a foreign power to manipulate your own country's politics is quite another! But of course, there's "no evidence" ...

    Frankly, Michael, I have less worry about a pro-Christian country like Russia spying on the US than I do of a vicious anti-Christian entity like Israel doing so. And one is for peace while the other wants endless war in the Middle East.

    • Agree: Carroll Price
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  77. Art says:
    October 17, 2017 at 6:34 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Uebersetzer
    There may be limits to their power in Britain. Jeremy Corbyn is hated by them, and stories are regularly run in the MSM, in Britain and also (of course!) in the New York Times claiming that under Corbyn Labour is a haven of anti-Semitism. Corbyn actually gained millions of votes in the last election. Perhaps they will nail him somewhere down the road but they have failed so far.

    There may be limits to their power in Britain. Jeremy Corbyn is hated by them, and stories are regularly run in the MSM, in Britain and also (of course!) in the New York Times claiming that under Corbyn Labour is a haven of anti-Semitism.

    Corbyn is hated by the Labor establishment money types – but supported by the electorate.

    He made a speech at a recent party convention where he voiced support for the Palestinians. It received a standing ovation. (It is on Cspan.)

    Things are a changing!

    Think Peace — Art

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  78. Anon-og says:
    October 17, 2017 at 6:37 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Talha
    Salaam Bro - that was an incredible article. I had no idea how deep that connection went!

    Wa salaam

    Walaikum bro, I hope all is well.

    Some go even further, and say that the Saudi Royal family themselves are Crypto-Jews

    THE DOCUMENTED JEWISH ROOTS OF SAUDI ROYAL FAMILY

    https://concisepolitics.com/2016/04/28/the-documented-jewish-roots-of-saudi-royal-family/

    “ibn Saud is actually descended from Mordechai bin Ibrahim bin Mushi, a Jewish merchant from Basra. Apparently, when he was approached by members from the Arabian tribe of Aniza, then claimed to be one of them, and traveled with them to Najd and his name became Markhan bin Ibrahim bin Musa.
    Hempher contact with Adbul Wahhab = Create a Wahhabi Tool to use, subvert, & destroy Islam = Form the Cult of Wahhabism to keep Saudi Dictators in power using violence, beheadings, and an IRON FIST.
    Cult of Wahhabism = Suppressed by the Ottomam armies in the middle of the nineteenth century.
    Cult of Wahhabism = Grew with assistance of the British Rothschilds ZIO-MAFIA when MAFIA founded the state of Saudi Arabia in 1932.”

    My own perspective is not set in stone and still developing but no doubt that the Saudis and the groups they finance are sewing such discord and trying to destroy Islamic diversity to such an extent that I can’t help but to conclude that the Saudis are imposters serving a specific agenda.

    • Replies: @Talha
    Salaam Bro,

    I get what you are saying; the Saudis seem to have single-handedly brought so many problems into the Muslim world. It does seem like they are actively trying to do the worst things to undermine Islam itself.

    However, I personally take two approaches to this; 1) whacky extreme groups certainly came out in our past and they had no such alleged connection, so it's not like there isn't something that we have no historical precedence for and 2) to a certain degree, it doesn't matter, because our Ummah has always judged according to the outward - we simply don't do inquisition-style questioning - if someone says they believe a particular thing, we take it at face value. And so we judge based on outwardly stated beliefs and actions.

    Remember, the Prophet (pbuh) knew exactly who the munafiqun were among the community in Madinah, but he always treated them as if they were Muslim as long as they claimed they were. And he did not make their identities known to anybody except one Companion, Hudhayfah bin Yaman (ra) who was instructed not to make them public.

    Wa salaam
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  79. Wally says: • Website
    October 17, 2017 at 6:44 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Jake
    What is playing out in the UK, and is in early stages in America, is the fight between the two side of Victorian WASP pro-Semtiism.

    WASP culture has always been philo-Semitic. That cannot be stated too much. WASP culture is inherently philo-Semtic. WASP culture was born of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy naturally and inevitably produces pro-Jewish culture. No less than Oliver Cromwell made the deal to get Jewish money so he could wage culture war to destroy British Isles natives were not WASPs.

    WASP culture has always been allied with Jews to destroy white Christians who are not WASPs. You cannot solve 'the Jewish problem' unless you also solve 'the WASP problem.'

    By the beginning of the Victorian era, virtually all WASP Elites in the Empire - who then had a truly globalist perspective - were divided into two pro-Semitic camps. The larger one was pro-Jewish. It would give the world the Balfour Declaration and the state of Israel.

    The smaller and growing one was pro-Arabic and pro-Islamic. It would give the world the people who backed Lawrence of Arabia and came to prop up the House of Saud.

    Each of these philo-Semitic WASP Elites groups was more than happy to keep the foot on the pedal to destroy non-WASP European cultures while spending fortunes propping up its favorite group of Semites.

    And while each of those camps was thrilled to ally to keep up the war against historic Christendom and the peoples who naturally would gravitate to any hope of a revival of Christendom, they also squabbled endlessly. Each wished, and always will wish, to be the A-#1 pro-Semitic son of daddy WASP. Each will play any dirty trick, make any deal with the Devil himself, to get what he wants.

    The Israeli lobby is more powerful throughout the Anglosphere than the Saudi/Arabic lobby, but the Saudi lobby is equally detestable and probably even a more grave threat to the very existence of Western man.

    It is impossible to take care of a serious problem without knowing its source and acting to sanitize and/or cauterize and/or cut out that source. The source of this problem is WASP culture.

    “WASP culture has always been allied with Jews to destroy white Christians who are not WASPs. You cannot solve ‘the Jewish problem’ unless you also solve ‘the WASP problem.’ ”

    So …. ‘WASPs, White Anglo-Saxon PROTESTANTS (Christians), try to destroy Christians’?

    Laughable & desperate.

    Lying Zionists will say anything.

    I guess WASPs did this:

    Supremacist Jews have been marketing the ’6,000,000′ lie since at least 1869.

    http://balder.org/judea/New-York-Times-Six-Million-Jews-Since-1869.php

    • Replies: @anonymous
    you continue to shoot yourself in the foot, Wally. you're just an angry old geezer & your sidekick SC a boring old geezer. get a room. on another planet.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  80. Wally says:
    October 17, 2017 at 6:48 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Michael Kenny
    That the intelligence services of many countries engage in such conduct is not really news. Indeed, you could say that it's part of their normal job. They usually don't get caught and when accused of anything they shout "no evidence!" (now, where have I heard that recently?) Of course, if the Israelis engage in such conduct, then, logically, other countries' services do so too. Thus, Mr Giraldi's argument lends credibility to the claims that Russia interfered in the US election and to the proposition that US intelligence agents are seeking to undermine the EU. Since those two operations are part of the same transaction, i.e. maintain US global hegemony by breaking the EU up into its constituient Member States or even into the regional components of the larger Member States, using Putin as a battering ram and a bogeyman to frighten the resultering plethora of small and largely defenceless statlets back under cold war-era American protection, could it be that US and Russian intelligence services collaborated to manipulate Trump into the White House? If that were true, it would be quite a scandal! Overthrowing foreign governments is one thing, collaborating with a foreign power to manipulate your own country's politics is quite another! But of course, there's "no evidence" ...

    Your proof for any of that is where exactly?

    Russia-gate has jumped the shark with laughable new claims about a tiny number of “Russia-linked” social media ads, but the US mainstream media is determined to keep a straight face

    https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/10/robert-parry/jumping-the-shark/

    IOW, you voted or Hillary.

    Read More
  81. Wally says:
    October 17, 2017 at 6:55 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Fran Macadam
    Not surprising that the Jewish public gets gamed by Israeli political elites, just as the American public keeps getting gamed by our own cabal of bought politicians. Trying to fool enough of the people, enough of the time, contra Lincoln (who was not exactly a friend of critical dissent either against war.)

    Laughable spin.

    Your “Jewish public’ actually supports Israeli political elites, in spite of your attempts to spin it otherwise.

    Statue of Jew Confederate slave owner stands untouched in Florida

    https://revisionistreview.blogspot.it/2017/08/statue-of-judaic-confederate-slave.html

    David Levy Yulee statue in Florida

    Yulee’s inflammatory pro-slavery rhetoric in the U.S. Senate earned him the nickname, “the Florida Fire Eater.” He resigned his senate seat to support the Confederacy.

    Read More
    Demented Holocaust denier, what else could anyone expect from such? Just shards of what perished in the bunker in 1945...
    • Replies: @Fran Macadam
  82. Messenger Charles says: • Website
    October 17, 2017 at 7:24 pm GMT

    So the Pope is a Catholic. WOW!!!

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  83. ChuckOrloski says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:30 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @jacques sheete

    The Maven Shamster is very articulate & of course cunning ...
     
    Well, he sure tries to be. No doubt he thinks he is but hasn't a clue about the cringe-worthiness of the spectacle.

    Jacques,

    I suggest to you that The Maven’s articulate glorification of the global-scale “debt economy” is due to the elite & powerful Jewish economic Thought Control influence.
    The Sham indeed deserves our credit for his consistent placement of black lipstick upon our $20-trillion debt pig.

    (Sigh) In the 1980′s, even the Vatican “Think Tank” popularized a different “Have Not” based economic system which became known to dumb goyim Catholics as a (kinder & gentler) “Third Way.” Now to merely question the vaunted wisdom of Chicago School of Economics-Profs. can eliminate one from getting even a shitty “good” job in Corporate zAmerika.

    Not many “preferential option for the poor” peeps out of Popes anymore? Hm.

    The Maven Sham’s thought depresses me but he stands atop (and well articulates) the only permitted economic “game in Tinsel town.”

    (Sigh) I am a dumb goy school bus driver & satirist. (Sigh) Maybe either SolontoCroesus or you are objectively capable of opining upon Adolph Hitler’s National Socialism and exit strategy from the Jewish banksters of his nation’s deplorable economic times?

    Selah… Sometimes it Takes Two Hands to Handle The Maven’s Whoppers?

    • Replies: @Sherman
    I was in Scranton a couple of years ago on a business trip. It was one of the dreariest and most depressing places I've ever visited.

    Several people I met with gave me their resumes and asked if I could help them get a job in my city. It seems like anyone who has anything going for them wants to leave Scranton.

    It's no wonder you're so miserable and deranged. If I was hopelessly trapped there I would likely be the same.

    Sherm
    , @jacques sheete

    (Sigh) I am a dumb goy school bus driver & satirist. (Sigh) Maybe either SolontoCroesus or you are objectively capable of opining upon Adolph Hitler’s National Socialism and exit strategy from the Jewish banksters of his nation’s deplorable economic times?
     
    Sigh, I too am a dumb goy and have been diagnosed, for free, without even asking, as being bitter and jealous, so I don't feel up to the task.

    Fortunately, however, we have very fine Jewish people who know, and speak the truth. May I refer you to esteemed and always excellent Murray Rothbard and the speech of Mr Benjamin Freedman, as well as the works of Brother Nathaniel?

    NB: It is important to note that I have not heard Mr. Freedman's speech, so all I have to go by are transcripts of the speech, some of which contain minor errors of the type expected in such works. However, no anti-goy person or animal has called them a fake yet. Some, who have trouble understanding basic concepts, will no doubt attempt to pick apart his many excellent points, and will, thereby make further fools of themselves in public by mocking him in a very sophomoric manner.

    Here's a link to Mr F's speech in anyone's interested.

    http://solargeneral.org/wp-content/uploads/library/jewish-defector-warns-america-benjamin-h-freedman.pdf

    Here's a link to Rothbard, and he is well worth studying although a great thinker (in his own mind), in an anti-Semitic statement, brushed off Rothbard and told me to read (gag) Krugman instead. The Mave must have low standards for scholarship besides making anti-Semitic as well as anti-goy remarks. Perhaps Rothbard isn't "intuitive " enough for our shaman's sensibilities such as they are.

    http://mises.org/daily/2592

    Bro "Gnat" as our no doubt natty but naughty shaman ( izzat cringeworthy? (sic))addressed Brother Nathaniel in another anti-Semitic outburst, can be, as you know, viewed on youtube.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  84. Druid says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:35 pm GMT

    Ziofascist!!!

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  85. anonymous says: • Disclaimer
    October 17, 2017 at 7:39 pm GMT
    @Wally
    "WASP culture has always been allied with Jews to destroy white Christians who are not WASPs. You cannot solve ‘the Jewish problem’ unless you also solve ‘the WASP problem.’ "

    So .... 'WASPs, White Anglo-Saxon PROTESTANTS (Christians), try to destroy Christians'?

    Laughable & desperate.

    Lying Zionists will say anything.

    http://cwporter.com/SITE%20PICS/always%20do%20opposite%20of%20what%20Jews%20say.jpg

    I guess WASPs did this:

    Supremacist Jews have been marketing the '6,000,000' lie since at least 1869.

    http://balder.org/judea/billeder-judea/Scan-New-York-Times-Six-Million-Since-1869-Composite.jpg

    http://balder.org/judea/New-York-Times-Six-Million-Jews-Since-1869.php

    you continue to shoot yourself in the foot, Wally. you’re just an angry old geezer & your sidekick SC a boring old geezer. get a room. on another planet.

    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    Hey, I resemble that.

    "Boring" is a serious charge!

    I'd be glad to be in the same room w/ Wally, this planet, another planet, maybe Scranton, PA.
    I think Wally's doing the lord's work in chipping away at the holocaust narrative -- it very much needs to be deconstructed.
    Wally and I take a different approach -- obviously -- my strategy is to bore people into submission.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  86. Sloopyjoe says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:47 pm GMT • 500 Words

    The “Lobby” is definitely a serious problem in the USSA and elsewhere, but it is just a symptom of the disease. Consider it a small branch in a cancerous root-rotted tree. In order to cure the cancer, one must address the cause(s) and not the symptoms. So, let’s take a look at the cause(s). From what I see, the root cause(s) is/are based on the historical farce of The Exodus out of Egypt. Let’s take a ride in the Way Back Machine and consider the following:

    DISCLAIMER: What follows below will make most of you rather uncomfortable. Do you have the intellectual honesty and courage to proceed?

    1) https://ashraf62.wordpress.com/2015/04/17/the-real-exodus-end-of-israel-3/
    An excerpt from above:

    From Ha’aretz Magazine, Friday, October 29, 1999)

    “Following 70 years of intensive excavations in the Land of Israel, archaeologists have found out: The patriarchs’ acts are legendary stories, we did not sojourn in Egypt or make an exodus, we did not conquer the land. Neither is there any mention of the empire of David and Solomon. Those who take an interest have known these facts for years, but Israel is a stubborn people and doesn’t want to hear about it”

    Prof. Ze’ev Herzog, head of the Department of Archaeology and Ancient Near Eastern Studies at Tel Aviv University.

    Prof. Herzog has since been dismissed and records of him have been erased. Such is the Talmudic Way of erasing inconvenient history.

    2) If the ancient Israelites didn’t come out from Egypt, where did they come from? South Western Arabia/ North Eastern Yemen.

    https://www.newparadigm.ws/suppressed-forbidden-knowledge/the-jewish-bible-came-from-arabia/

    3) What about the Hebrew Bible?

    https://ashraf62.wordpress.com/2012/08/19/hebrew-bible-plagiarized-mythology-and-defaced-monotheism/

    4) Oh, Sloopyjoe, surely you jest. OK, then why aren’t the Pyramids mentioned in the Bible? Please watch the video at the bottom of the article. The Ancient Egyptians were rather fastidious record keepers. Archaeology is a hobby of mine. Even a blind Hobbit would know of the Pyramids.

    https://ashraf62.wordpress.com/2016/07/24/why-are-the-pyramids-not-mentioned-in-the-bible/

    The Hebrew Bible and ALL that emanates from these Books of Fairy Tales are as phony as a Three-Dollar Bill. Sorry to bust you out of your warm and fuzzy zone, but Truth is Truth. The first step to healing is recognizing that there is a problem. Ya’ll been SCAMMED. I mean Major League SCAMMED.

    But, but, but, what about Orthodox Judaism? OK, let’s hear from a former head of an Ultra-Orthodox Yeshiva in Israel (Please watch all six short parts. You will be shocked and sickened!!!).

    Here are a few Talmudic excepts about how Jews REALLY think about us Goyim.

    Holy Spit.

    http://religiondispatches.org/holy-spit-why-do-ultra-orthodox-jews-spit-at-christians/

    What about that Jewish love.

    The CANCER originates with the falsified history and compounded by the self-written heavily plagiarized books of fairy tales (Talmud and Torah). These are the foundational pillars upon the long standing historical crimes perpetuated that must be targeted and exposed.

    Let’s wrap this up with a bit of Jerry Springer style Biblical Baby Mamas. One has to be a serious mental deficient to actually believe in this kind of crap.

    Read More
  87. SolontoCroesus says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:53 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @geokat62

    Abby Martin is amazingly sharp. Many of the things she says can be confirmed by Uri Avnery, both his books and articles.
     
    Hey, JS. She is sharp, indeed. But rather than having Uri Avnery confirm what she says, I think Noam Chomsky is the person who would have no difficulty concurring with this exchange between Abby Martin and Joe Rogan:

    AM - ... because the US is always with Israel, unconditionally. It’s sick, man... which is crazy because this would never be able to happen if it weren’t completely supported by the US.

    JR - And why is it supported by the US?

    AM - I don’t know. I think the US loves using Israel as a military garrison. They love using that strategic point in the Middle East to have...
     

    So, when JR asks the $64k question as to why the US unconditionally supports the Jewish state in maintaining its brutal occupation of the Palestinians, rather than identifying the nefarious influence of The Lobby (as M&W demonstrated in The Israel Lobby), Abby pulls out the Noam Chomsky canard of US imperialism. What a joke! You don’t think she may have intentionally been trying to dupe The Dumb Goyim, do you?

    rather than identifying the nefarious influence of The Lobby (as M&W demonstrated in The Israel Lobby), Abby pulls out the Noam Chomsky canard of US imperialism. What a joke! You don’t think she may have intentionally been trying to dupe The Dumb Goyim, do you?

    Abby Martin is a “progressive;” half of what she says is informative, the rest is propaganda. She should be imbibed with a full measure of salt.

    Agree that ascribing US support for Israel to US imperialist ambitions — the Chomsky thesis — is simplistic and a form of gatekeeping, still, Jakes’s comment @ #37 is important: Judeophilia is baked in the British cake; US as heir to Britain has not extracted that ingredient from the American values recipe. Support for Israel among US religious folks, to the point of favoring Israel above US interests, is not limited to “Christian zionists” like the Hagee crazies and followers of TV Elmer Gantrys: it’s nearly across the board of Christian — AND Catholic — denominations.

    That’s why Russia, Iran (maybe China) are targets of Anglo Zionists: they are outside the Anglo-Zionist orb.

    Read More
    • Replies: @FKA Max
    This is an article that might interest you:

    The Irrepressibility of Ethnopolitics and the Death of the Labour Party

    Secondly, there is the working-class Catholic Irish demographic. Despite being heavily assimilated and bred-in to a considerable degree with the rest of the working class population, it still retains enough of an identity to strongly influence its political behaviour. This is the largest element of the Labour movement to have a distinct ethnic identity, and as such it tends to line up against Blairite tendencies, which are viewed as suspiciously post-imperial.

    This brings these two groups together in odd ways. Leftist politicians closest to Muslim positions tend to be of Catholic Irish origin — the best example being George Galloway — or have close ties with the Catholic Irish community, such as Ken Livingstone, a long-term supporter of the IRA.

    Not only does Catholicism have its own anti- or counter-Semitic tradition, deeply enmeshed in working class Catholic culture, but the working class Catholics in the UK often see parallels between their own experience of “muh oppression” and that of Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians. This is made manifest at football matches featuring the fans of the “Scottish” club Glasgow Celtic, a club that was founded by Catholic friars in 1888. While their rivals, the Protestant fans of Glasgow Rangers, wave Israeli flags — highlighting the often observed affinity between Calvinism and Judaism — the Celtic fans wave Palestinian flags and idolize the heroes of the Palestinian struggle alongside the heroes of the IRA.
     
    - http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2016/09/27/the-irrepressibility-of-ethnopolitics-and-the-death-of-the-labour-party/

    Once it was clear that the U.S. was pulling out of Vietnam, communist agents saw their job at killing U.S. morale in the war was largely complete,and apparently after 1968 through the 1970s turned their attention to fomenting ethnic rebellions against other U.S. allies (the IRA against the British, the Arabs against the Israelis) and fomenting ethnic rebellion within the U.S. (FALN, Black Panthers). - http://www.unz.com/article/the-killing-of-history/#comment-2022987

    Special Report: From Ulster with love, Israel’s unlikely ally

    Why the support? Politically, culturally and geographically, Northern Ireland is some distance from Israel, so why such stringent views from Ulster’s Protestant community?

    In part, it is because there is equally strong support for the Palestinians from the unionists’ arch-enemy. Irish Republicans have long associated themselves with the Palestinian cause, and there has been co-operation and trading between the PLO and the IRA dating back to the 1970s, including training and arms procurement.
     
    - http://jewishnews.timesofisrael.com/ulster-israel-dup-ally/

    I have a (kookspiracy?) theory why the Vatican supports both Palestinians/Muslims and Israelis/Jews:

    The Vatican wants to control Jerusalem, and that is why they collaborate with the Zionists/Israel Lobby:

    The transfer of the Israeli capital to Jerusalem, in contrast with the Vatican plan for an “international city” under the influence of the Roman Catholic Church, was also a source of friction between the two states.
    [...]
    I also want to emphasize, that in my opinion, and this might come as a surprise to some, the Zionists/Israel Lobby is only the junior partner, in this Zionist-Vatican alliance.
     
    - http://www.unz.com/article/the-empire-strikes-back-the-msms-3-point-plan-to-recapture-the-narrative/#comment-1689501

    Holy See–Palestine relations

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holy_See%E2%80%93Palestine_relations

    Holy See–Israel relations

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holy_See%E2%80%93Israel_relations

    The Confused Person's Guide to Middle East Conflict

    https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2015/03/the-confused-persons-guide-to-middle-east-conflicts/388883/

    Note: Palestine and Israel were discounted for the sake of simplicity

    http://cdn.theatlantic.com/assets/media/img/posts/2015/03/Sharro_Diagram/original.jpg
    , @renfro
    '' favoring Israel above US interests, is not limited to “Christian zionists” like the Hagee crazies and followers of TV Elmer Gantrys: it’s nearly across the board of Christian — AND Catholic — denominations. ''

    I disagree...I've done considerable research on that and as the old saying goes..support for Israel is a 'mile wide and an inch deep'. If you pay attention to 'who'' claims all this support for Israel it is the Jewish orgs and mouthpieces themselves and the politicians who say it to cover their ass as J-Lobby bought prostitutes.

    The World Public Opinion Poll by the Univ of Maryland Kennedy Center is the most credible poll as it is not commissioned by political or special interest group.

    http://www.worldpublicopinion.org/pipa/articles/international_security_bt/503.php?nid=&id=&pnt=503

    International Poll: Most Publics--including Americans--Oppose Taking Sides in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Publics Support Even-Handed Approach to Conflict

    Asked how their country should approach the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, 14 out of 18 publics preferred taking neither side. On average, 58 percent say that their country should not take either side, while just 20 percent favor siding with the Palestinians and 7 percent say that their country should take Israel's side. In America 71% favored taking neither side.
    In no country does a majority favor taking Israel's side. The largest percentages favoring taking Israel's side are Indians (24%), Americans (21%), and Nigerians
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  88. Talha says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:53 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Anon-og
    Walaikum bro, I hope all is well.

    Some go even further, and say that the Saudi Royal family themselves are Crypto-Jews

    THE DOCUMENTED JEWISH ROOTS OF SAUDI ROYAL FAMILY

    https://concisepolitics.com/2016/04/28/the-documented-jewish-roots-of-saudi-royal-family/

    "ibn Saud is actually descended from Mordechai bin Ibrahim bin Mushi, a Jewish merchant from Basra. Apparently, when he was approached by members from the Arabian tribe of Aniza, then claimed to be one of them, and traveled with them to Najd and his name became Markhan bin Ibrahim bin Musa.
    Hempher contact with Adbul Wahhab = Create a Wahhabi Tool to use, subvert, & destroy Islam = Form the Cult of Wahhabism to keep Saudi Dictators in power using violence, beheadings, and an IRON FIST.
    Cult of Wahhabism = Suppressed by the Ottomam armies in the middle of the nineteenth century.
    Cult of Wahhabism = Grew with assistance of the British Rothschilds ZIO-MAFIA when MAFIA founded the state of Saudi Arabia in 1932."

    My own perspective is not set in stone and still developing but no doubt that the Saudis and the groups they finance are sewing such discord and trying to destroy Islamic diversity to such an extent that I can't help but to conclude that the Saudis are imposters serving a specific agenda.

    Salaam Bro,

    I get what you are saying; the Saudis seem to have single-handedly brought so many problems into the Muslim world. It does seem like they are actively trying to do the worst things to undermine Islam itself.

    However, I personally take two approaches to this; 1) whacky extreme groups certainly came out in our past and they had no such alleged connection, so it’s not like there isn’t something that we have no historical precedence for and 2) to a certain degree, it doesn’t matter, because our Ummah has always judged according to the outward – we simply don’t do inquisition-style questioning – if someone says they believe a particular thing, we take it at face value. And so we judge based on outwardly stated beliefs and actions.

    Remember, the Prophet (pbuh) knew exactly who the munafiqun were among the community in Madinah, but he always treated them as if they were Muslim as long as they claimed they were. And he did not make their identities known to anybody except one Companion, Hudhayfah bin Yaman (ra) who was instructed not to make them public.

    Wa salaam

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anon-og
    I agree and appreciate ya bro :) You're dropping jewels as usual.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  89. Sloopyjoe says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:56 pm GMT

    Just in case anyone would like some info on Jewish Control of USSA, check out the following link:

    http://themillenniumreport.com/2016/05/the-motherlode-of-jewish-lists-everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-about-jewish-control-of-american-society/

    You are welcome.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    I fully agree with this.:

    We fully acknowledge that there are many very good and truly righteous Jewish folks who have nothing to do with those Khazarian Zionazi Neocons ...
     
    They are some of the worst "anti-Semites" ( I loathe that stupid word), on the planet. They are an abomination to decent Jews.
    , @Art
    • Replies: @Art

    Think Peace --- Art
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  90. Wally says: • Website
    October 17, 2017 at 7:59 pm GMT • 100 Words

    IOW, I continue to wipe the floor with Zionist idiots like yourself and you just don’t like it. GFY

    Here you are:
    Nationally known Jewish children’s singer, songwriter arrested by FBI for child pornography
    http://us.blastingnews.com/news/2017/09/nationally-known-jewish-childrens-singer-songwriter-arrested-on-child-pornogra-002024197.htmlEric Komar

    • Replies: @Anon
    • Replies: @Anon
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  91. Sherman says:
    October 17, 2017 at 8:12 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @ChuckOrloski
    Jacques,

    I suggest to you that The Maven's articulate glorification of the global-scale "debt economy" is due to the elite & powerful Jewish economic Thought Control influence.
    The Sham indeed deserves our credit for his consistent placement of black lipstick upon our $20-trillion debt pig.

    (Sigh) In the 1980's, even the Vatican "Think Tank" popularized a different "Have Not" based economic system which became known to dumb goyim Catholics as a (kinder & gentler) "Third Way." Now to merely question the vaunted wisdom of Chicago School of Economics-Profs. can eliminate one from getting even a shitty "good" job in Corporate zAmerika.

    Not many "preferential option for the poor" peeps out of Popes anymore? Hm.


    The Maven Sham's thought depresses me but he stands atop (and well articulates) the only permitted economic "game in Tinsel town."

    (Sigh) I am a dumb goy school bus driver & satirist. (Sigh) Maybe either SolontoCroesus or you are objectively capable of opining upon Adolph Hitler's National Socialism and exit strategy from the Jewish banksters of his nation's deplorable economic times?

    Selah... Sometimes it Takes Two Hands to Handle The Maven's Whoppers?

    I was in Scranton a couple of years ago on a business trip. It was one of the dreariest and most depressing places I’ve ever visited.

    Several people I met with gave me their resumes and asked if I could help them get a job in my city. It seems like anyone who has anything going for them wants to leave Scranton.

    It’s no wonder you’re so miserable and deranged. If I was hopelessly trapped there I would likely be the same.

    Sherm

    Read More
    • Troll: jacques sheete
    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Yup... Boss hog Sherm, agreed!

    Oodles of "Fear and Loathing" in my debt-ridden hometown, Scranton.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  92. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 8:59 pm GMT
    @schmenz
    Excellent comment.

    I just hope more and more people realize, as you do, that America was doomed from its inception. That its founding principles had the seeds of their own destruction well planted in them.

    There are good, well-intentioned people who would find that difficult to accept and I don't condemn them for that Pollyanna-ish type view. Perhaps as things start to get even worse more eyes will be opened.

    There are good, well-intentioned people who would find that difficult to accept…

    True and very frustrating.

    Any advice on how to get the message out?

    • Replies: @schmenz
    That's where all this gets maddening. Most Americans relied and still rely on their 5th grade US history texts as the infallible source of the truth. For example, on my little blog I sometimes get into these matters and when I do my readership statistics drops like a stone. They don't want to know. They cannot accept, I suppose, that they've been bamboozled all their lives.

    I wish I could give you an answer to your question. We can hope that as more people get onto non-MSM websites the truth may slowly begin to sink in. It would be possible presumably for a knowledgeable person to snag a local TV interview but I imagine that would take some doing.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  93. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:21 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @ChuckOrloski
    Jacques,

    I suggest to you that The Maven's articulate glorification of the global-scale "debt economy" is due to the elite & powerful Jewish economic Thought Control influence.
    The Sham indeed deserves our credit for his consistent placement of black lipstick upon our $20-trillion debt pig.

    (Sigh) In the 1980's, even the Vatican "Think Tank" popularized a different "Have Not" based economic system which became known to dumb goyim Catholics as a (kinder & gentler) "Third Way." Now to merely question the vaunted wisdom of Chicago School of Economics-Profs. can eliminate one from getting even a shitty "good" job in Corporate zAmerika.

    Not many "preferential option for the poor" peeps out of Popes anymore? Hm.


    The Maven Sham's thought depresses me but he stands atop (and well articulates) the only permitted economic "game in Tinsel town."

    (Sigh) I am a dumb goy school bus driver & satirist. (Sigh) Maybe either SolontoCroesus or you are objectively capable of opining upon Adolph Hitler's National Socialism and exit strategy from the Jewish banksters of his nation's deplorable economic times?

    Selah... Sometimes it Takes Two Hands to Handle The Maven's Whoppers?

    (Sigh) I am a dumb goy school bus driver & satirist. (Sigh) Maybe either SolontoCroesus or you are objectively capable of opining upon Adolph Hitler’s National Socialism and exit strategy from the Jewish banksters of his nation’s deplorable economic times?

    Sigh, I too am a dumb goy and have been diagnosed, for free, without even asking, as being bitter and jealous, so I don’t feel up to the task.

    Fortunately, however, we have very fine Jewish people who know, and speak the truth. May I refer you to esteemed and always excellent Murray Rothbard and the speech of Mr Benjamin Freedman, as well as the works of Brother Nathaniel?

    NB: It is important to note that I have not heard Mr. Freedman’s speech, so all I have to go by are transcripts of the speech, some of which contain minor errors of the type expected in such works. However, no anti-goy person or animal has called them a fake yet. Some, who have trouble understanding basic concepts, will no doubt attempt to pick apart his many excellent points, and will, thereby make further fools of themselves in public by mocking him in a very sophomoric manner.

    Here’s a link to Mr F’s speech in anyone’s interested.

    http://solargeneral.org/wp-content/uploads/library/jewish-defector-warns-america-benjamin-h-freedman.pdf

    Here’s a link to Rothbard, and he is well worth studying although a great thinker (in his own mind), in an anti-Semitic statement, brushed off Rothbard and told me to read (gag) Krugman instead. The Mave must have low standards for scholarship besides making anti-Semitic as well as anti-goy remarks. Perhaps Rothbard isn’t “intuitive ” enough for our shaman’s sensibilities such as they are.

    http://mises.org/daily/2592

    Bro “Gnat” as our no doubt natty but naughty shaman ( izzat cringeworthy? (sic))addressed Brother Nathaniel in another anti-Semitic outburst, can be, as you know, viewed on youtube.

    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Jacques,

    Thanks from the bottom of my heart. Will look at your linked information prior to tucking in.

    Just please never forget that The Maven Sham takes stilted pride in his superior "cringeworthiness."
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  94. ChuckOrloski says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:32 pm GMT
    @Sherman
    I was in Scranton a couple of years ago on a business trip. It was one of the dreariest and most depressing places I've ever visited.

    Several people I met with gave me their resumes and asked if I could help them get a job in my city. It seems like anyone who has anything going for them wants to leave Scranton.

    It's no wonder you're so miserable and deranged. If I was hopelessly trapped there I would likely be the same.

    Sherm

    Yup… Boss hog Sherm, agreed!

    Oodles of “Fear and Loathing” in my debt-ridden hometown, Scranton.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    Oodles of “Fear and Loathing” in my debt-ridden hometown, Scranton.
     
    Hey, did you not get the memo?

    "Debt is Good!"

    Just ask the "intuitive" guy who "admires' Hume, aka the Debt Messiah, Krugman. If some debt is good, no doubt more is better. What could go wrong??? ;)
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  95. renfro says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:40 pm GMT
    @Rurik
    Philip Giraldi is a rare American treasure.

    A voice of integrity and character in a sea of moral cowardice and corruption.

    If there is any hope for this nation, it will be due specifically to the integrity of men like Mr. Giraldi to keep speaking truth to power.

    To add…..

    ”Rather, Ofcom concluded, the program was “a serious investigative documentary which explored the actions of the Israeli Embassy and, in particular, its then Senior Political Officer Shai Masot and his links to several political organizations that promote a pro-Israel viewpoint.”

    https://www.jta.org/2017/10/10/news-opinion/united-states/al-jazeera-acknowledges-planting-undercover-reporter-in-us-pro-israel-groups

    Read More
  96. Anon-og says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:45 pm GMT
    @Talha
    Salaam Bro,

    I get what you are saying; the Saudis seem to have single-handedly brought so many problems into the Muslim world. It does seem like they are actively trying to do the worst things to undermine Islam itself.

    However, I personally take two approaches to this; 1) whacky extreme groups certainly came out in our past and they had no such alleged connection, so it's not like there isn't something that we have no historical precedence for and 2) to a certain degree, it doesn't matter, because our Ummah has always judged according to the outward - we simply don't do inquisition-style questioning - if someone says they believe a particular thing, we take it at face value. And so we judge based on outwardly stated beliefs and actions.

    Remember, the Prophet (pbuh) knew exactly who the munafiqun were among the community in Madinah, but he always treated them as if they were Muslim as long as they claimed they were. And he did not make their identities known to anybody except one Companion, Hudhayfah bin Yaman (ra) who was instructed not to make them public.

    Wa salaam

    I agree and appreciate ya bro :) You’re dropping jewels as usual.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    • Replies: @jacques sheete
     
    Uh-oh. First we have pellet droppers; now we have jewel droppers.

    What next??

    (Inside joke from another article. ;) )
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  97. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:04 pm GMT
    @ChuckOrloski
    Yup... Boss hog Sherm, agreed!

    Oodles of "Fear and Loathing" in my debt-ridden hometown, Scranton.

    Oodles of “Fear and Loathing” in my debt-ridden hometown, Scranton.

    Hey, did you not get the memo?

    “Debt is Good!”

    Just ask the “intuitive” guy who “admires’ Hume, aka the Debt Messiah, Krugman. If some debt is good, no doubt more is better. What could go wrong??? ;)

    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    J.S.: "If some debt is good no doubt more is better. What could go wrong?"

    Good question!

    Hm. Let me think?

    Well as Sherman was in Scranton (refer to comment # 91) and apparently headhunted & perused Scrantonian resumes, one of them could have been MINE and I could have been fired before Shemp even got to my character references.

    Uh... did I just slip and called Sherm "Shemp" after the funny guy who landed Curley's ex-job on the 3 Stooges?

    Selah ZUSA Animal Farm: All Debt is Equal but More Debt is Equally Unequal.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  98. ChuckOrloski says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:06 pm GMT
    @jacques sheete

    (Sigh) I am a dumb goy school bus driver & satirist. (Sigh) Maybe either SolontoCroesus or you are objectively capable of opining upon Adolph Hitler’s National Socialism and exit strategy from the Jewish banksters of his nation’s deplorable economic times?
     
    Sigh, I too am a dumb goy and have been diagnosed, for free, without even asking, as being bitter and jealous, so I don't feel up to the task.

    Fortunately, however, we have very fine Jewish people who know, and speak the truth. May I refer you to esteemed and always excellent Murray Rothbard and the speech of Mr Benjamin Freedman, as well as the works of Brother Nathaniel?

    NB: It is important to note that I have not heard Mr. Freedman's speech, so all I have to go by are transcripts of the speech, some of which contain minor errors of the type expected in such works. However, no anti-goy person or animal has called them a fake yet. Some, who have trouble understanding basic concepts, will no doubt attempt to pick apart his many excellent points, and will, thereby make further fools of themselves in public by mocking him in a very sophomoric manner.

    Here's a link to Mr F's speech in anyone's interested.

    http://solargeneral.org/wp-content/uploads/library/jewish-defector-warns-america-benjamin-h-freedman.pdf

    Here's a link to Rothbard, and he is well worth studying although a great thinker (in his own mind), in an anti-Semitic statement, brushed off Rothbard and told me to read (gag) Krugman instead. The Mave must have low standards for scholarship besides making anti-Semitic as well as anti-goy remarks. Perhaps Rothbard isn't "intuitive " enough for our shaman's sensibilities such as they are.

    http://mises.org/daily/2592

    Bro "Gnat" as our no doubt natty but naughty shaman ( izzat cringeworthy? (sic))addressed Brother Nathaniel in another anti-Semitic outburst, can be, as you know, viewed on youtube.

    Jacques,

    Thanks from the bottom of my heart. Will look at your linked information prior to tucking in.

    Just please never forget that The Maven Sham takes stilted pride in his superior “cringeworthiness.”

    Read More
  99. renfro says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:06 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @jilles dykstra
    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.
    The problem is how to end it.
    I do not see how, in a democracy.

    Here’s how you end it.

    Go after every Jewish lobby bought US politician face to face…..TRAITOR is the operative word….you call their office and unload TRAITOR on their aide….you confront them at any public speaking or other event they show up at with TRAITOR…..you must be loud and bold…and you keep on doing it.

    TRAITOR trumps anti semite every day of the week, in every country in the universe, always has and always will….

    Nothing will put fear in a politician more than the accusation of treason…..the more people who arent afraid to do this, the more it is done over and over, louder and louder….the more it will become a popular complaint, the more it will become a accepted accusation to be used by the public.

    You have to be as aggressive in using TRAITOR against the politicians as the Jews are in using anti semite and holocaust against the American public.

    Do Not leave this fight up to the journalist and media people who the zios can squash and have fired….we average citizens cant be touched by the zios, they cant take our jobs or money they have no power over John Q Public , their power ends with the politicians and media/press…..iow its up to us…

    Read More
    • Replies: @Carroll Price
     
    Due to political correct speech codes (Cultural Marxism) this is unfortunately not true. Anyone today holding a job in the public or private sector who dares make statements critical of Jews, Blacks, transvestites, homos etc, (on or off the job, or via social media) are fired on the spot. Political correctness has done it's job and done it well.
    , @RobinG
    • Replies: @RobinG

    You've got to be kidding!

    There were guys who lost their jobs just because they went to Charlottesville. You think being labeled an anti-Semite has no consequences? The purpose of Canary Mission is publicly blacklisting activists, usually pro-Palestinian but anti-Lobby will do [you] fine. Why do you think a lot of people comment here anonymously?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  100. FKA Max says: • Website
    October 17, 2017 at 10:11 pm GMT • 600 Words
    @SolontoCroesus

    rather than identifying the nefarious influence of The Lobby (as M&W demonstrated in The Israel Lobby), Abby pulls out the Noam Chomsky canard of US imperialism. What a joke! You don’t think she may have intentionally been trying to dupe The Dumb Goyim, do you?
     
    Abby Martin is a "progressive;" half of what she says is informative, the rest is propaganda. She should be imbibed with a full measure of salt.

    Agree that ascribing US support for Israel to US imperialist ambitions -- the Chomsky thesis -- is simplistic and a form of gatekeeping, still, Jakes's comment @ #37 is important: Judeophilia is baked in the British cake; US as heir to Britain has not extracted that ingredient from the American values recipe. Support for Israel among US religious folks, to the point of favoring Israel above US interests, is not limited to "Christian zionists" like the Hagee crazies and followers of TV Elmer Gantrys: it's nearly across the board of Christian -- AND Catholic -- denominations.

    That's why Russia, Iran (maybe China) are targets of Anglo Zionists: they are outside the Anglo-Zionist orb.

    This is an article that might interest you:

    The Irrepressibility of Ethnopolitics and the Death of the Labour Party

    Secondly, there is the working-class Catholic Irish demographic. Despite being heavily assimilated and bred-in to a considerable degree with the rest of the working class population, it still retains enough of an identity to strongly influence its political behaviour. This is the largest element of the Labour movement to have a distinct ethnic identity, and as such it tends to line up against Blairite tendencies, which are viewed as suspiciously post-imperial.

    This brings these two groups together in odd ways. Leftist politicians closest to Muslim positions tend to be of Catholic Irish origin — the best example being George Galloway — or have close ties with the Catholic Irish community, such as Ken Livingstone, a long-term supporter of the IRA.

    Not only does Catholicism have its own anti- or counter-Semitic tradition, deeply enmeshed in working class Catholic culture, but the working class Catholics in the UK often see parallels between their own experience of “muh oppression” and that of Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians. This is made manifest at football matches featuring the fans of the “Scottish” club Glasgow Celtic, a club that was founded by Catholic friars in 1888. While their rivals, the Protestant fans of Glasgow Rangers, wave Israeli flags — highlighting the often observed affinity between Calvinism and Judaism — the Celtic fans wave Palestinian flags and idolize the heroes of the Palestinian struggle alongside the heroes of the IRA.

    http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2016/09/27/the-irrepressibility-of-ethnopolitics-and-the-death-of-the-labour-party/

    Once it was clear that the U.S. was pulling out of Vietnam, communist agents saw their job at killing U.S. morale in the war was largely complete,and apparently after 1968 through the 1970s turned their attention to fomenting ethnic rebellions against other U.S. allies (the IRA against the British, the Arabs against the Israelis) and fomenting ethnic rebellion within the U.S. (FALN, Black Panthers). http://www.unz.com/article/the-killing-of-history/#comment-2022987

    Special Report: From Ulster with love, Israel’s unlikely ally

    Why the support? Politically, culturally and geographically, Northern Ireland is some distance from Israel, so why such stringent views from Ulster’s Protestant community?

    In part, it is because there is equally strong support for the Palestinians from the unionists’ arch-enemy. Irish Republicans have long associated themselves with the Palestinian cause, and there has been co-operation and trading between the PLO and the IRA dating back to the 1970s, including training and arms procurement.

    http://jewishnews.timesofisrael.com/ulster-israel-dup-ally/

    I have a (kookspiracy?) theory why the Vatican supports both Palestinians/Muslims and Israelis/Jews:

    The Vatican wants to control Jerusalem, and that is why they collaborate with the Zionists/Israel Lobby:

    The transfer of the Israeli capital to Jerusalem, in contrast with the Vatican plan for an “international city” under the influence of the Roman Catholic Church, was also a source of friction between the two states.
    [...]
    I also want to emphasize, that in my opinion, and this might come as a surprise to some, the Zionists/Israel Lobby is only the junior partner, in this Zionist-Vatican alliance.

    http://www.unz.com/article/the-empire-strikes-back-the-msms-3-point-plan-to-recapture-the-narrative/#comment-1689501

    Holy See–Palestine relations

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holy_See%E2%80%93Palestine_relations

    Holy See–Israel relations

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holy_See%E2%80%93Israel_relations

    The Confused Person’s Guide to Middle East Conflict

    https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2015/03/the-confused-persons-guide-to-middle-east-conflicts/388883/

    Note: Palestine and Israel were discounted for the sake of simplicity

    • Replies: @FKA Max
    Here some photos of Glasgow football/soccer fans waving Palestinian and Israeli flags:

    http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2016/08/18/00/3756EED400000578-0-image-a-3_1471475124306.jpg

    Source: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-3746130/Celtic-face-UEFA-charge-display-Palestinian-flags-against-Israeli-Hapoel-er-Sheva.html

    Scumbag Glasgow Rangers fans showing their support for the #Zionist state of Israel - Quoting a Twitter user

    http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2016/09/10/13/3828D6D500000578-3782998-image-a-3_1473512072739.jpg

    Source: http://www.sport.net/celtic-5-1-rangers-moussa-dembele-hits-hat-trick-and-philippe-senderos-is-sent-off-as-brendan-rodgers-side-thrash-bitter-rivals-in-old-firm-derby_530886

    There is an Alt Right meme that has always resonated with me regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the crazy clannishness in the Middle East:

    https://img.4plebs.org/boards/pol/image/1407/66/1407668809850.jpg

    Archived link: http://archive.is/CnXG0

    What, in my opinion, Israelis and Palestinians should really worry about, are their fertility rates:

    https://www.thejc.com/image/policy:1.76965:1481026727/birth_markers.jpg

    Source: https://www.thejc.com/comment/analysis/how-the-jewish-baby-boom-weakens-the-two-state-case-1.61255

    Forget Iran. Is the Fertility Rate the Real Threat to Israel's Existence?

    “I also used to think like this. When I got married, I swear, I wanted six children – one for every million,” he adds, referring to the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust. “But today, I understand that the diametric opposite is the case. If somebody loves the land of Israel but chooses not to take action on this issue now, he’s betraying the country. Anyone who loves this land must strive for stability, so that things will still be good here in another few years.”
     
    - https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/1.783515
    , @Malla
    • Replies: @Malla
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  101. Anon says: • Disclaimer
    October 17, 2017 at 10:24 pm GMT
    @Wally
    IOW, I continue to wipe the floor with Zionist idiots like yourself and you just don't like it. GFY

    Here you are:
    Nationally known Jewish children's singer, songwriter arrested by FBI for child pornography
    http://us.blastingnews.com/news/2017/09/nationally-known-jewish-childrens-singer-songwriter-arrested-on-child-pornogra-002024197.html
    http://staticr1.blastingcdn.com/media/photogallery/2017/9/20/660x290/b_586x276/eric-komar-is-shown-during-a-2015-performance-at-temple-beth-am-in-parsippany-new-jersey-httpswwwyoutubecomwatchvxluz00e4ake_1585631.jpg
    Eric Komar

    Bottom line is that you won’t condemn it even acknowledge Nazi atrocities because you hate Jews. If you admitted it, you’d at least be honest. As it stands, you’re totally transparent and immensely dishonest.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wally
    • Replies: @Wally

    Yawn.

    To say nothing of Jews hatred of white gentiles. LOL

    Prove your alleged "Nazi atrocities". You cannot and are now grasping at straws.
    That's your problem and those like you, not mine. And do GFY.

    Simply stated:

    There were the ‘Nazis’ with the impossible '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' and there were the ‘Nazis’ without the impossible ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’.

    The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
    see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here:
    http://codoh.com
    No name calling, level playing field debate here:
    http://forum.codoh.com

    The 'holocaust' storyline is one of the most easily debunked narratives ever contrived. That is why those who question it are arrested and persecuted. That is why violent, racist, & privileged Jewish supremacists demand censorship. What sort of truth is it that denies free speech and the freedom to seek the truth? Truth needs no protection from scrutiny.

    , @jacques sheete

    • Replies: @jacques sheete
     
    Bottom line is that you won’t condemn, or even acknowledge Israeli atrocities because you hate Palestinians, or will you?

    Explain.

    And keep it simple. We dumb goyim don't know or understand much.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  102. renfro says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:28 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @SolontoCroesus

    rather than identifying the nefarious influence of The Lobby (as M&W demonstrated in The Israel Lobby), Abby pulls out the Noam Chomsky canard of US imperialism. What a joke! You don’t think she may have intentionally been trying to dupe The Dumb Goyim, do you?
     
    Abby Martin is a "progressive;" half of what she says is informative, the rest is propaganda. She should be imbibed with a full measure of salt.

    Agree that ascribing US support for Israel to US imperialist ambitions -- the Chomsky thesis -- is simplistic and a form of gatekeeping, still, Jakes's comment @ #37 is important: Judeophilia is baked in the British cake; US as heir to Britain has not extracted that ingredient from the American values recipe. Support for Israel among US religious folks, to the point of favoring Israel above US interests, is not limited to "Christian zionists" like the Hagee crazies and followers of TV Elmer Gantrys: it's nearly across the board of Christian -- AND Catholic -- denominations.

    That's why Russia, Iran (maybe China) are targets of Anglo Zionists: they are outside the Anglo-Zionist orb.

    ” favoring Israel above US interests, is not limited to “Christian zionists” like the Hagee crazies and followers of TV Elmer Gantrys: it’s nearly across the board of Christian — AND Catholic — denominations. ”

    I disagree…I’ve done considerable research on that and as the old saying goes..support for Israel is a ‘mile wide and an inch deep’. If you pay attention to ‘who” claims all this support for Israel it is the Jewish orgs and mouthpieces themselves and the politicians who say it to cover their ass as J-Lobby bought prostitutes.

    The World Public Opinion Poll by the Univ of Maryland Kennedy Center is the most credible poll as it is not commissioned by political or special interest group.

    http://www.worldpublicopinion.org/pipa/articles/international_security_bt/503.php?nid=&id=&pnt=503

    International Poll: Most Publics–including Americans–Oppose Taking Sides in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Publics Support Even-Handed Approach to Conflict

    Asked how their country should approach the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, 14 out of 18 publics preferred taking neither side. On average, 58 percent say that their country should not take either side, while just 20 percent favor siding with the Palestinians and 7 percent say that their country should take Israel’s side. In America 71% favored taking neither side.
    In no country does a majority favor taking Israel’s side. The largest percentages favoring taking Israel’s side are Indians (24%), Americans (21%), and Nigerians

    Read More
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus

    It's hopeful information.

    Your approach is Today/Polling/statistics;my frame of reference was historical.
    I think we both have something to offer.
    , @FKA Max
    • Replies: @FKA Max

    http://4.bp.blogspot.com/_jpyI7p2xQ9E/SGxW5QNkINI/AAAAAAAAA6M/HWJUhuKMSsU/s320/Israel-Palestine+Poll.jpg

    I wonder why the Indians are so relatively pro-Israel? This might be the reason: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Persecution_of_Hindus#During_Islamic_rule_of_the_Indian_sub-continent

    Interesting read:

    Clash of Civlizations: A Hindu Response


    The clash of civilizations that Huntington predicts was foreseen by Bipin Chandra Pal more than a hundred years ago in the book “Nationality and Empire”. Pal predicted that Hindu civilization will side with the Judeo-Christian West in its war against Islamic and Chinese civilizations. Pal proposed his theories despite the fact that he considered the West as the greatest danger to humanity. He was a great admirer of Islam’s spiritual values. Pal thought that Islam was going to be influential through its power of propaganda and not through war, but he was scared of Islam’s political manipulation. He foresaw the dangers of political Islam, which he considered an aberration. Pal is not on Huntington’s reading list, or if he has read him, he is not telling us.
    [...]
    So, in conclusion, it is important to be aware of the designs of the world’s two most aggressive religions – Christianity and Islam – and the world’s most aggressive mono-atheism – Marxism. They are still the important markers in the civilizational divides and the aggressive nationalism of the Chinese is a close second.
     
    - http://dharmacivilization.com/2012/12/149/

    https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/3/33/Huntington_Clash_of_Civilizations_chart.gif/300px-Huntington_Clash_of_Civilizations_chart.gif

    Source: https://blogs.harvard.edu/mesh/2008/01/clashing_civilizations_revisited/

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  103. SolontoCroesus says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:46 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @RobinG
    To a large extent, I agree with you and S2 and JS that written work is better. However, too many writers are less than thrifty with their prose, using 1000's of words to make a 200 word point. Also, many key points revealed in interviews never make it to print. Plus, some people prefer videos, so both have their place. If you don't like don't watch. (Or you can listen while you do something else.) To each his own.

    Now, if you're interested in Atzmon, maybe you'll have to buy his book. Or play this. While I often find him too clever for his own good, here he is mercifully logical. His explanation of Jews creating satellite controlled opposition is incisive. He also goes into new (for him) territory about the rapidly evolving cognitive elite, and takes questions about Athens v. Jerusalem, cultural Marxism and the Frankfurt School.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Jfiu5rAz4s
    Gilad Atzmon - Being in Time in Seattle

    (Or you can listen while you do something else.)

    The Avi Lipkin videos that Talha linked

    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/the-lobby-british-style/#comment-2046840

    offer an object lesson in why it’s a mistake to “listen while you do something else.”

    1. You can’t fact-check or even follow the logic carefully when multi-tasking.

    2. Images, color, movement, sounds are far more readily absorbed & given value than are words; they appeal to senses/emotions; are less susceptible to critical analysis. You have to be on guard —

    2. Lipkin is most likely well-trained in the art of selling BS — Elmer Gantry peddling war, not snake oil

    3. His message is carefully constructed: up front, “I love CHRISTIANS & Jews”

    SIDEBAR: [which explains why Lipkin left USA for Israel & served in IDF for 16 years
    At risk of offending 200 vs 1000 words, recall that Jewish Communists wrote the scripts for Frank Capra's Why WeFight, to get US into war in Europe; Capra 'chose' as theme, "You shall know the truth & truth shall make you free," and background music was "Onward Christian Soldiers." Christians were so well loved they stomped all over Europe and killed millions of Christians.];

    Lipkin repeats for emphasis the words he wants the distracted listener to remember. “Jews and Christians together” and “JudeoChristian” (vs. Allah/Satan & Iran) is repeated thru out.

    Then A bunch of details are offered to “prove” that the Arabian desert belongs to Jews. Anyone remember those details? Anyone remember that the Hebrews wandered in the desert 40 years as punishment for worshiping golden calf — 40 years meant the generation would die out — they were NOT TO BE PERMITTED TO ENTER THE PROMISED LAND.
    Then, “Islam/Allah is Satan” is introduced.”
    Only at the very end does he say the word, Iran: people tend to remember the first parts and the last parts of, advertising, etc.

    4. He never offers a Ginsu knife.

    otoh, I cleared out the basement space where the summer stuff goes — I’ll watch Atzmon while hauling in the lawn chairs.

    Read More
    Hey S2C,

    Glad you enjoyed it. Yeah - this dude spent years in the Spokesman's Office of the IDF - he wasn't some grunt. He is a PR man, a career PR man for Israel.

    What really pisses me off is this complete disregard for history and the absolute disingenuous way he is engaging the subject and throwing lies. Especially with the "Satan" charge. Their great Rabbi Maimonides already ruled on this many centuries ago - that the Muslims worship Hashem - and therefore Jews can enter into a mosque (and even pray there) because Muslims are considered true monotheists. In contrast, Jews are not supposed to enter churches - this is their classical doctrine:
    http://halachayomit.co.il/en/ReadHalacha.aspx?halachaid=2367

    Doing a search for him on youtube, there are a lot of interviews or speeches he has done with Christians.

    This duplicitous approach from Israeli agents really, really makes my blood boil. It would be one thing if they were just peddling their lies to people in Botswana of something, but this is riling up evangelical Christians into taking part in wars that have extremely bloody consequences.

    Peace.
    , @Rurik

    Then A bunch of details are offered to “prove” that the Arabian desert belongs to Jews. Anyone remember those details?
     
    it's actually quite simple S2C, if you watch the video at 4:12, he explains that ownership of any land is determined by whether or not the sole of a Jewish foot has stepped there. If it has, the land belongs to Israel/the Jews. I didn't make that up. Check it out.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  104. Wally says: • Website
    October 17, 2017 at 10:50 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Anon
    Bottom line is that you won't condemn it even acknowledge Nazi atrocities because you hate Jews. If you admitted it, you'd at least be honest. As it stands, you're totally transparent and immensely dishonest.

    “Bottom line is that you won’t condemn it even acknowledge Nazi atrocities because you hate Jews. If you admitted it, you’d at least be honest. As it stands, you’re totally transparent and immensely dishonest.”

    Yawn.

    To say nothing of Jews hatred of white gentiles. LOL

    Prove your alleged “Nazi atrocities”. You cannot and are now grasping at straws.
    That’s your problem and those like you, not mine. And do GFY.

    Simply stated:

    There were the ‘Nazis’ with the impossible ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ and there were the ‘Nazis’ without the impossible ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’.

    The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
    see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here:

    http://codoh.com

    No name calling, level playing field debate here:

    http://forum.codoh.com

    The ‘holocaust’ storyline is one of the most easily debunked narratives ever contrived. That is why those who question it are arrested and persecuted. That is why violent, racist, & privileged Jewish supremacists demand censorship. What sort of truth is it that denies free speech and the freedom to seek the truth? Truth needs no protection from scrutiny.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  105. ChuckOrloski says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:53 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete

    Oodles of “Fear and Loathing” in my debt-ridden hometown, Scranton.
     
    Hey, did you not get the memo?

    "Debt is Good!"

    Just ask the "intuitive" guy who "admires' Hume, aka the Debt Messiah, Krugman. If some debt is good, no doubt more is better. What could go wrong??? ;)

    J.S.: “If some debt is good no doubt more is better. What could go wrong?”

    Good question!

    Hm. Let me think?

    Well as Sherman was in Scranton (refer to comment # 91) and apparently headhunted & perused Scrantonian resumes, one of them could have been MINE and I could have been fired before Shemp even got to my character references.

    Uh… did I just slip and called Sherm “Shemp” after the funny guy who landed Curley’s ex-job on the 3 Stooges?

    Selah ZUSA Animal Farm: All Debt is Equal but More Debt is Equally Unequal.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete
    Durn it Chuck!

    I'm trying to ejumukate muhself 'bout eekincomics and I keep gettin interruptikated.

    How's kin a dumb goy toy study Kroog-min under them kindishinz?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  106. SolontoCroesus says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:03 pm GMT
    @renfro
    '' favoring Israel above US interests, is not limited to “Christian zionists” like the Hagee crazies and followers of TV Elmer Gantrys: it’s nearly across the board of Christian — AND Catholic — denominations. ''

    I disagree...I've done considerable research on that and as the old saying goes..support for Israel is a 'mile wide and an inch deep'. If you pay attention to 'who'' claims all this support for Israel it is the Jewish orgs and mouthpieces themselves and the politicians who say it to cover their ass as J-Lobby bought prostitutes.

    The World Public Opinion Poll by the Univ of Maryland Kennedy Center is the most credible poll as it is not commissioned by political or special interest group.

    http://www.worldpublicopinion.org/pipa/articles/international_security_bt/503.php?nid=&id=&pnt=503

    International Poll: Most Publics--including Americans--Oppose Taking Sides in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Publics Support Even-Handed Approach to Conflict

    Asked how their country should approach the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, 14 out of 18 publics preferred taking neither side. On average, 58 percent say that their country should not take either side, while just 20 percent favor siding with the Palestinians and 7 percent say that their country should take Israel's side. In America 71% favored taking neither side.
    In no country does a majority favor taking Israel's side. The largest percentages favoring taking Israel's side are Indians (24%), Americans (21%), and Nigerians

    Thanks for that, renfro.

    It’s hopeful information.

    Your approach is Today/Polling/statistics;my frame of reference was historical.
    I think we both have something to offer.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  107. renfro says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:18 pm GMT
    @Jake
    What is playing out in the UK, and is in early stages in America, is the fight between the two side of Victorian WASP pro-Semtiism.

    WASP culture has always been philo-Semitic. That cannot be stated too much. WASP culture is inherently philo-Semtic. WASP culture was born of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy naturally and inevitably produces pro-Jewish culture. No less than Oliver Cromwell made the deal to get Jewish money so he could wage culture war to destroy British Isles natives were not WASPs.

    WASP culture has always been allied with Jews to destroy white Christians who are not WASPs. You cannot solve 'the Jewish problem' unless you also solve 'the WASP problem.'

    By the beginning of the Victorian era, virtually all WASP Elites in the Empire - who then had a truly globalist perspective - were divided into two pro-Semitic camps. The larger one was pro-Jewish. It would give the world the Balfour Declaration and the state of Israel.

    The smaller and growing one was pro-Arabic and pro-Islamic. It would give the world the people who backed Lawrence of Arabia and came to prop up the House of Saud.

    Each of these philo-Semitic WASP Elites groups was more than happy to keep the foot on the pedal to destroy non-WASP European cultures while spending fortunes propping up its favorite group of Semites.

    And while each of those camps was thrilled to ally to keep up the war against historic Christendom and the peoples who naturally would gravitate to any hope of a revival of Christendom, they also squabbled endlessly. Each wished, and always will wish, to be the A-#1 pro-Semitic son of daddy WASP. Each will play any dirty trick, make any deal with the Devil himself, to get what he wants.

    The Israeli lobby is more powerful throughout the Anglosphere than the Saudi/Arabic lobby, but the Saudi lobby is equally detestable and probably even a more grave threat to the very existence of Western man.

    It is impossible to take care of a serious problem without knowing its source and acting to sanitize and/or cauterize and/or cut out that source. The source of this problem is WASP culture.

    ” WASP culture has always been allied with Jews to destroy white Christians who are not WASPs. You cannot solve ‘the Jewish problem’ unless you also solve ‘the WASP problem.’

    Bull hockey.
    What the hell kind of drugs are you on?

    Read More
    • Replies: @Alden
    I wouldn't go so far as to say WASPS are allied with Jews. But I always thought that affirmative action was a joint WASP Jew effort to keep middle class Protestants and Catholics down by eliminating merit qualifications

    I hate the term WASP. It's actually a perjorative like wop or dirty mick hillbilly White trash or pollack. It was actually WASP hating Jews that invented the term. And it's not a nice term. Wasps are nasty insects. They could have come up with NEPE, Northern European Protestant Elite or something not a nasty insect.

    Supposedly in 1936 Bnai Brith came out with a statement that the reformation was created by Jews to split Christendom. It sounds unbelievable but the early Protestants really dove into the Old Testament and rejected the Christian part.

    Angles and Saxons are a teeny tiny part of the European population. There are far more Protestants of German and other British ethnicities than just Anglos and Saxons.
    , @Alden
    Jake's position is not all wrong about the English zionists and Jews, Cromwell, William and Mary, establishment of the Jewish Bank of England after James 2 was overthrown by William and Mary and the English Jewish alliance first formed in the 1630s and solidified in 1689.

    One needs to know British history to understand
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  108. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:22 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Sloopyjoe
    Just in case anyone would like some info on Jewish Control of USSA, check out the following link:

    http://themillenniumreport.com/2016/05/the-motherlode-of-jewish-lists-everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-about-jewish-control-of-american-society/

    You are welcome.

    Thanks for the link.

    I fully agree with this.:

    We fully acknowledge that there are many very good and truly righteous Jewish folks who have nothing to do with those Khazarian Zionazi Neocons …

    They are some of the worst “anti-Semites” ( I loathe that stupid word), on the planet. They are an abomination to decent Jews.

    Read More
  109. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:35 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Anon
    Bottom line is that you won't condemn it even acknowledge Nazi atrocities because you hate Jews. If you admitted it, you'd at least be honest. As it stands, you're totally transparent and immensely dishonest.

    Bottom line is that you won’t condemn it even acknowledge Nazi atrocities because you hate Jews.

    Bottom line is that you won’t condemn, or even acknowledge Israeli atrocities because you hate Palestinians, or will you?

    Explain.

    And keep it simple. We dumb goyim don’t know or understand much.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  110. ChuckOrloski says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:40 pm GMT • 100 Words

    To all:

    My apologies for having roamed away from P.G.’s important topic, but for sanity sake, I provide the You Tube video (below) where three Sherman-type businessmen convince The 3 Stooges leader, Moe, to become the “Dictator of Moronica.”

    Selah Laughter Makes Life Livable While America Gets Made Great Again By Increasing Debt.

    Read More
  111. jacques sheete says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:41 pm GMT
    @ChuckOrloski
    J.S.: "If some debt is good no doubt more is better. What could go wrong?"

    Good question!

    Hm. Let me think?

    Well as Sherman was in Scranton (refer to comment # 91) and apparently headhunted & perused Scrantonian resumes, one of them could have been MINE and I could have been fired before Shemp even got to my character references.

    Uh... did I just slip and called Sherm "Shemp" after the funny guy who landed Curley's ex-job on the 3 Stooges?

    Selah ZUSA Animal Farm: All Debt is Equal but More Debt is Equally Unequal.

    Durn it Chuck!

    I’m trying to ejumukate muhself ’bout eekincomics and I keep gettin interruptikated.

    How’s kin a dumb goy toy study Kroog-min under them kindishinz?

    Read More
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus


    (signed)
    Boring
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  112. iffen says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:42 pm GMT
    @Talha

    calling for armed American intervention in Kurdistan
     
    Bro - this is chump change as far as intervention goes. You gotta take a look at this guy!

    Avi Lipkin - apparently he's some Israeli guy that goes around speaking at evangelical churches and programs. So this guy starts out mentioning (after saying he considers Jews and Christians to be included in "my people", of course) he wrote a book called Return to Mecca and that he thinks the Biblical Jethro was the high priest at Makkah and that Moses (pbuh) went to do pilgrimage there with the Israelites, that Makkah and Madinah are part of Midyan and that there are many rites from the Hajj associated with certains Jewish rites (like the cube box they tie to their heads). I thought it was all pretty interesting and thought he was calling for more dialog between religions or cultural exchange - oh, silly, naive me. Then he turns around and says that what's going on now (after declaring Jerusalem is not holy for Muslims - thanks, Mufti Lipkin) is end game in "capture the flag" between the "Judeo-Christian" world and Islam and all they need to do is capture Makkah and Madinah* (apparently Saudis will be asking Israelis to come and save them) and annex it - and bam! Islam is defeated (a "victory for the human race" he says):
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZJtGcfRNng

    (Watch it till the end - it's that good folks! He throws in some nice mention of "taqiyyah" and stuff too!)

    Apparently the dude served in the IDF spokesman's office for a number of years - wow, didn't see that coming - LOL!
    https://www.avilipkin.net/biography

    Peace.

    *I think we all know who'll be doing the lion's share of fighting in this round of "Let's you and him fight!"

    Wow!

    I am going back to church this Sunday!

    Read More
    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Oh no! Little iffen-iffen is going back to church this Sunday? Gasp!

    Yo Talha... A.S.A.P., you best put out (indigo style) text messages to the innocent churchgoers & warn them that Little iffen-iffen will be present Sunday, and as a result, the building might come tumbling down.
    , @Talha
    LOL! Maybe you can purchase the Avi Lipkin bundle:
    https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=dp_byline_sr_book_1?ie=UTF8&text=Dennis+Avi+Lipkin&search-alias=books&field-author=Dennis+Avi+Lipkin&sort=relevancerank

    Tell old IDF-britches that an Ishmaelite sends salaam! Tell him we have his cube - nyah, nyah , nyah! And also...
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Kz7YUdy-Cg

    Peace.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  113. Herman Stattmann says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:01 am GMT
    @Rurik
    Philip Giraldi is a rare American treasure.

    A voice of integrity and character in a sea of moral cowardice and corruption.

    If there is any hope for this nation, it will be due specifically to the integrity of men like Mr. Giraldi to keep speaking truth to power.

    Totally Agree!

    Read More
  114. jacques sheete says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:15 am GMT
    @Anon-og
    I agree and appreciate ya bro :) You're dropping jewels as usual.

    I agree and appreciate ya bro :) You’re dropping jewels as usual.

    Uh-oh. First we have pellet droppers; now we have jewel droppers.

    What next??

    (Inside joke from another article. ;) )

    • Replies: @Anon-og
    • Replies: @Anon-og
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  115. ChuckOrloski says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:16 am GMT • 100 Words
    @iffen
    Wow!

    I am going back to church this Sunday!

    Oh no! Little iffen-iffen is going back to church this Sunday? Gasp!

    Yo Talha… A.S.A.P., you best put out (indigo style) text messages to the innocent churchgoers & warn them that Little iffen-iffen will be present Sunday, and as a result, the building might come tumbling down.

    Read More
  116. SolontoCroesus says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:18 am GMT • 100 Words
    @anonymous
    you continue to shoot yourself in the foot, Wally. you're just an angry old geezer & your sidekick SC a boring old geezer. get a room. on another planet.

    Hey, I resemble that.

    “Boring” is a serious charge!

    I’d be glad to be in the same room w/ Wally, this planet, another planet, maybe Scranton, PA.
    I think Wally’s doing the lord’s work in chipping away at the holocaust narrative — it very much needs to be deconstructed.
    Wally and I take a different approach — obviously — my strategy is to bore people into submission.

    Read More
    • LOL: chris
    • LOL: chris
  117. SolontoCroesus says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:21 am GMT
    @jacques sheete
    Durn it Chuck!

    I'm trying to ejumukate muhself 'bout eekincomics and I keep gettin interruptikated.

    How's kin a dumb goy toy study Kroog-min under them kindishinz?

    why not take out a student loan, jacques sheete; Debt is Good!

    (signed)
    Boring

    Read More
  118. Art says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:02 am GMT
    @Sloopyjoe
    Just in case anyone would like some info on Jewish Control of USSA, check out the following link:

    http://themillenniumreport.com/2016/05/the-motherlode-of-jewish-lists-everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-about-jewish-control-of-american-society/

    You are welcome.

    Thanks much —- a great source on Jew ownership of America’s media and much else.

    Think Peace — Art

    Read More
  119. Anon-og says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:12 am GMT
    @jacques sheete

    I agree and appreciate ya bro :) You’re dropping jewels as usual.
     
    Uh-oh. First we have pellet droppers; now we have jewel droppers.

    What next??

    (Inside joke from another article. ;) )

    I learn a lot from your posts as well. Thanks for ‘em.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete
    Thank you for your comments as well. It's a pain trying to deal with the trolls solo!
    • Replies: @jacques sheete
  120. Priss Factor says: • Website
    October 18, 2017 at 1:17 am GMT

    Rather explosive claim.

    http://forward.com/fast-forward/385375/the-jewish-family-making-billions-from-the-opioid-crisis/

    Are Sacklers the David Sassoon of the 21st century?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sassoon_family#Opium_trade

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete
    Thanks for that. Followed your link. This seems quite typical. Make a ton of bucks in some shady business, build a museum or hospital or whatever, and yer now a "philanthropist."

    What a deal.


    If you’ve ever been to a famous art museum or glanced around a prestigious university, you’ve probably seen a wing or building named after a member of the Sackler family. But many may not know that the family’s fortune comes from selling pharmaceuticals—most notably OxyContin, the addictive painkiller at the center of America’s opioid epidemic.

    Read more: http://forward.com/fast-forward/385375/the-jewish-family-making-billions-from-the-opioid-crisis/
     

    You probably already know that a grandfather of FDR, Warren Delano II made a fortune or two from running opium derivatives to China on clipper ships an selling narcs to the Union Army in the War Between the States. FDR was "fond" of China. I wonder why. Hated the Japanese too, who were slowly eradicating opium addiction in areas they occupied. Coincidence? Benevolence?
    , @ChuckOrloski
    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski

    I am "collateral damage" example of the raging & immoral (painkiller) Opioid abuse crisis.

    Perhaps you're aware about (my?) embarrased ZUSA Rep. Tom Marino's (R./Oxy) withdrawal from the president' s Drug Czar. (Sigh) Oh well... sometimes the D.C. "swamp" gets drained by simple shame?

    Had no clue about the Sackler family business and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for providing the scary Sackler Family (article) link!

    (Sigh) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein responded to a Trump Tweet, and said, "I am very concerned about it," and he plans to review whether the DEA needs "more tools" to carry out its mission." Tools, eh? More "tools" needed to solve a government problem that originates in the lack of elected politicians lack of a conscience?
    Phooey!

    Selah More ZUSA Dept. of Offense Money ("tool") Allocation For The Defense of Aggression Addicted Israel?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  121. Carroll Price says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:20 am GMT • 100 Words
    @jilles dykstra
    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.
    The problem is how to end it.
    I do not see how, in a democracy.

    How it can be done, I do not know, but the only way to “end it” would be removing ownership and control of the mass media from Jewish hands. If that were to happen the American people would at least stand a chance of understanding who’s been manipulating events against their own self interest.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  122. Carroll Price says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:34 am GMT • 100 Words
    @renfro
    Here's how you end it.

    Go after every Jewish lobby bought US politician face to face.....TRAITOR is the operative word....you call their office and unload TRAITOR on their aide....you confront them at any public speaking or other event they show up at with TRAITOR.....you must be loud and bold...and you keep on doing it.

    TRAITOR trumps anti semite every day of the week, in every country in the universe, always has and always will....

    Nothing will put fear in a politician more than the accusation of treason.....the more people who arent afraid to do this, the more it is done over and over, louder and louder....the more it will become a popular complaint, the more it will become a accepted accusation to be used by the public.

    You have to be as aggressive in using TRAITOR against the politicians as the Jews are in using anti semite and holocaust against the American public.

    Do Not leave this fight up to the journalist and media people who the zios can squash and have fired....we average citizens cant be touched by the zios, they cant take our jobs or money they have no power over John Q Public , their power ends with the politicians and media/press.....iow its up to us...

    ….we average citizens cant be touched by the zios, they cant take our jobs or money they have no power over John Q Public , their power ends with the politicians and media/press…..iow its up to us…

    Due to political correct speech codes (Cultural Marxism) this is unfortunately not true. Anyone today holding a job in the public or private sector who dares make statements critical of Jews, Blacks, transvestites, homos etc, (on or off the job, or via social media) are fired on the spot. Political correctness has done it’s job and done it well.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Avery
    {... who dares make statements critical of }

    It's way beyond that by now: not only you cannot be critical, but are _required_ to be supportive of whatever the Commissars decide the Hoi Polloi are to be supportive of.

    To wit:

    [Air Force punishes colonel who refused to affirm gay marriage, attorney says]
    http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/10/16/air-force-punishes-colonel-who-refused-to-affirm-gay-marriage-attorney-says.html

    {The Air Force has punished a highly-decorated and respected colonel after he refused to publicly affirm the same-sex spouse of a retiring subordinate.}

    , @renfro
    • Replies: @renfro
    I guess I tend to think those spending time on politics here have graduated from the working world.
    Still, in your private conversations you can pass on what you think of politicians who put Israel ahead of the US
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  123. Wizard of Oz says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:36 am GMT
    @Anon
    When you listen to Abby Martin describe her experience regarding this brutal apartheid system in Israel and the genocide of the Palestinian people, remember, Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, was a prison guard in the Israeli Defense Forces guarding the West Bank death camp. And David Brooks, political and cultural commentator for The New York Times and former op-ed editor for The Wall Street Journal, has a son in the Israel Defense Forces helping to perpetuate this holocaust of the Palestinian people. I hope I live to see the day when some Palestinian Simon Wiesenthal hunts these monsters down and brings them to trial in The Hague.

    “Apartheid” arguable. “Holocaust” ridiculous. You spoil your argument’s credibility, and that doesn’t help the unfortunate Palestinians.

    Read More
  124. Fran Macadam says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:41 am GMT
    @Wally
    Laughable spin.

    Your "Jewish public' actually supports Israeli political elites, in spite of your attempts to spin it otherwise.

    Statue of Jew Confederate slave owner stands untouched in Florida

    https://revisionistreview.blogspot.it/2017/08/statue-of-judaic-confederate-slave.html

    https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-2lnJKN7CQko/WZrpNr-v9JI/AAAAAAAAC1U/nxwUAqrnTmMj8rzsTnY4nURWtaR8GQhkACLcBGAs/s640/David%2BLevy%2BYulee.jpg

    David Levy Yulee statue in Florida

    https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-LFUnAoF2_yM/WZrplON619I/AAAAAAAAC1Y/zHnw9Yl3CUsuo8gTORGzR-DM14FET9LHwCLcBGAs/s640/David_Levy_Yulee_-_Brady.jpg

    Yulee’s inflammatory pro-slavery rhetoric in the U.S. Senate earned him the nickname, “the Florida Fire Eater.” He resigned his senate seat to support the Confederacy.

    Demented Holocaust denier, what else could anyone expect from such? Just shards of what perished in the bunker in 1945…

    Read More
    • Replies: @chris
    Always a good strategy when out of arguments!
    ( BTW, there's no one to pat you on the back for this here)
    , @Wally
    • Replies: @Wally
    http://www.unz.com/ishamir/antisemitism-weaponised/

    Yep, were so demented that you cannot refute us.

    Revisionists are just the messengers, the absurd impossibility of the ridiculous 'holocaust' storyline is the message.

    Science, rational thought, & logic simply demolish the 'holocaust' storyline.
    And that's why there are Thought Crime Laws that imprison those who engage in free speech about it.
    Truth is hate to those that hate the truth.
     
    www.codoh.com

    BTW: It's you who is in denial:

    Supremacist Jews have been marketing the '6,000,000' lie since at least 1869

    http://balder.org/judea/billeder-judea/Scan-New-York-Times-Six-Million-Since-1869-Composite.jpg

    http://balder.org/judea/New-York-Times-Six-Million-Jews-Since-1869.php
    , @NoseytheDuke
    • Replies: @NoseytheDuke
    , @helena
    • Replies: @helena
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  125. RobinG says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:56 am GMT • 100 Words
    @renfro
    Here's how you end it.

    Go after every Jewish lobby bought US politician face to face.....TRAITOR is the operative word....you call their office and unload TRAITOR on their aide....you confront them at any public speaking or other event they show up at with TRAITOR.....you must be loud and bold...and you keep on doing it.

    TRAITOR trumps anti semite every day of the week, in every country in the universe, always has and always will....

    Nothing will put fear in a politician more than the accusation of treason.....the more people who arent afraid to do this, the more it is done over and over, louder and louder....the more it will become a popular complaint, the more it will become a accepted accusation to be used by the public.

    You have to be as aggressive in using TRAITOR against the politicians as the Jews are in using anti semite and holocaust against the American public.

    Do Not leave this fight up to the journalist and media people who the zios can squash and have fired....we average citizens cant be touched by the zios, they cant take our jobs or money they have no power over John Q Public , their power ends with the politicians and media/press.....iow its up to us...

    “…..we average citizens cant be touched by the zios, they cant take our jobs or money…..”

    You’ve got to be kidding!

    There were guys who lost their jobs just because they went to Charlottesville. You think being labeled an anti-Semite has no consequences? The purpose of Canary Mission is publicly blacklisting activists, usually pro-Palestinian but anti-Lobby will do [you] fine. Why do you think a lot of people comment here anonymously?

    Read More
  126. Avery says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:58 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Carroll Price

    ….we average citizens cant be touched by the zios, they cant take our jobs or money they have no power over John Q Public , their power ends with the politicians and media/press…..iow its up to us…
     
    Due to political correct speech codes (Cultural Marxism) this is unfortunately not true. Anyone today holding a job in the public or private sector who dares make statements critical of Jews, Blacks, transvestites, homos etc, (on or off the job, or via social media) are fired on the spot. Political correctness has done it's job and done it well.

    {… who dares make statements critical of }

    It’s way beyond that by now: not only you cannot be critical, but are _required_ to be supportive of whatever the Commissars decide the Hoi Polloi are to be supportive of.

    To wit:

    [Air Force punishes colonel who refused to affirm gay marriage, attorney says]

    http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/10/16/air-force-punishes-colonel-who-refused-to-affirm-gay-marriage-attorney-says.html

    {The Air Force has punished a highly-decorated and respected colonel after he refused to publicly affirm the same-sex spouse of a retiring subordinate.}

    Read More
    He was on the verge of promotion to general and will never get that promotion.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  127. Carroll Price says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:04 am GMT
    @anonymous
    Sorry, but these linked videos to such as the Joe Rogan Show are often underwhelming.

    I just forced myself to watch the entire 25 minute clip of Mr. Rogan and Ms. Martin. The documentation of the rally on behalf of the Israeli soldier was probably enlightening, but the buzzy, vulgar overtalk against the backdrop of Warholian Elvis & Jimi pictures makes for an annoying waste of time. Saddening, too, that since her tenure on RT a few years back, Ms. Martin seems to have regressed to sounding like a three-beered college sophomore.

    Unz Review has allowed me to curtail the time spent viewing online. The video medium has its place. Black Pigeon Speaks, for example, is a craftsman with a sense of humor whose relatively concise efforts are both entertaining and informative. But when I want to learn and think critically about something, give me an essay or book every time.

    Do others here agree that written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience's time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?

    True, but quite a few very smart people have difficulty reading and understanding what they have read. Leaving lectures and videos as being about the only way they have of learning anything.

    Read More
    True, but quite a few very smart people have difficulty reading and understanding what they have read. Leaving lectures and videos as being about the only way they have of learning anything.
     
    Pure laziness and lock of curiosity as well as the feeling that they know it all, plus a relative insulation from reality accounts for a very shocking degree of ignorance among the higher IQ types in my experience.

    But what do I know? I'm a dumb goy with an IQ less than that of a flat iron, and I'm supposedly bitter and envious too, and need to read Krugman the Intuitive to get meself ejymukated.
    • Replies: @jacques sheete
  128. polskijoe says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:08 am GMT

    Here are some numbers:

    US Jews

    54 moderate zios
    30 very zionist
    11 little zionist
    5 other

    7/10 pro Israel

    87% care for Israel

    from different sources.

    Im guessing both Liberal and Neocon Jews tend to support Israel.
    Its the Socialist and Paleocon Jews that support less.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  129. Carroll Price says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:16 am GMT

    The problem with Jews controlling America is not that Americans aren’t aware of it, but that as admirers of Jews, they don’t see anything wrong with it. In fact they prefer it.

    Read More
    • Replies: @utu
    as admirers of Jews

    • Replies: @utu
    , @Rurik

    The problem with Jews controlling America is not that Americans aren’t aware of it, but that as admirers of Jews, they don’t see anything wrong with it. In fact they prefer it.
     
    I don't know Carr0ll, I suspect that most of the cud chewers (98% of the voting public) haven't the slightest clue how completely and absolutely Jews dominate our media (and courts and banking and universities and politics...). They think goys like Dubya or Obama are their own men, who decide things like going to war with Iraq or destroying Libya as the decisions of presidents, rather than a cabal of Jewish Zionists behind the scenes.

    Not one in ten women who voted for Hillary had any idea she is a whore of Zion. Not one in ten people I know who voted for Bush knew he too was a whore of Zion.

    part of the insidious nature of the control Jews wield over our nation and culture and very destiny, is that almost no one is even aware of it.

    That is one of the very reasons articles like this one are so crucial. Because as the zios squirm under the sunlight of truth, they lash out, and by lashing out, only demonstrate how right Mr. Giraldi is.

    Valerie Plame is experiencing the full force of Jewish wrath right now, because she told the truth.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/28/opinion/valerie-plame-anti-semitism.html

    and as more people are crucified, more and more people will notice who the modern day Pharisees are as they demand their pounds of flesh.

    But I don't think many people are aware of just how insidious and all-pervasive this power actually is.
    • Replies: @Rurik
  130. Talha says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:16 am GMT • 200 Words
    @SolontoCroesus

    (Or you can listen while you do something else.)
     
    The Avi Lipkin videos that Talha linked
    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/the-lobby-british-style/#comment-2046840

    offer an object lesson in why it's a mistake to "listen while you do something else."

    1. You can't fact-check or even follow the logic carefully when multi-tasking.

    2. Images, color, movement, sounds are far more readily absorbed & given value than are words; they appeal to senses/emotions; are less susceptible to critical analysis. You have to be on guard ---

    2. Lipkin is most likely well-trained in the art of selling BS -- Elmer Gantry peddling war, not snake oil

    3. His message is carefully constructed: up front, "I love CHRISTIANS & Jews"

    SIDEBAR: [which explains why Lipkin left USA for Israel & served in IDF for 16 years
    At risk of offending 200 vs 1000 words, recall that Jewish Communists wrote the scripts for Frank Capra's Why WeFight, to get US into war in Europe; Capra 'chose' as theme, "You shall know the truth & truth shall make you free," and background music was "Onward Christian Soldiers." Christians were so well loved they stomped all over Europe and killed millions of Christians.];

    Lipkin repeats for emphasis the words he wants the distracted listener to remember. "Jews and Christians together" and "JudeoChristian" (vs. Allah/Satan & Iran) is repeated thru out.

    Then A bunch of details are offered to "prove" that the Arabian desert belongs to Jews. Anyone remember those details? Anyone remember that the Hebrews wandered in the desert 40 years as punishment for worshiping golden calf -- 40 years meant the generation would die out -- they were NOT TO BE PERMITTED TO ENTER THE PROMISED LAND.
    Then, "Islam/Allah is Satan" is introduced."
    Only at the very end does he say the word, Iran: people tend to remember the first parts and the last parts of, advertising, etc.

    4. He never offers a Ginsu knife.

    otoh, I cleared out the basement space where the summer stuff goes --- I'll watch Atzmon while hauling in the lawn chairs.

    Hey S2C,

    Glad you enjoyed it. Yeah – this dude spent years in the Spokesman’s Office of the IDF – he wasn’t some grunt. He is a PR man, a career PR man for Israel.

    What really pisses me off is this complete disregard for history and the absolute disingenuous way he is engaging the subject and throwing lies. Especially with the “Satan” charge. Their great Rabbi Maimonides already ruled on this many centuries ago – that the Muslims worship Hashem – and therefore Jews can enter into a mosque (and even pray there) because Muslims are considered true monotheists. In contrast, Jews are not supposed to enter churches – this is their classical doctrine:

    http://halachayomit.co.il/en/ReadHalacha.aspx?halachaid=2367

    Doing a search for him on youtube, there are a lot of interviews or speeches he has done with Christians.

    This duplicitous approach from Israeli agents really, really makes my blood boil. It would be one thing if they were just peddling their lies to people in Botswana of something, but this is riling up evangelical Christians into taking part in wars that have extremely bloody consequences.

    Peace.

    Read More
    • Agree: SolontoCroesus
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    This duplicitous approach from Israeli agents really, really makes my blood boil.
     
    They seem to positively revel in messing with people simply because they can. Sadistic sickos.

    Someone mentioned this on another PG article and it's worth knowing about. These people are high grade pathetic. They appear to have scientifically perfected the art of slime to a high degree, and no doubt laugh smugly about it.


    Every one of the 112 pages in the [Luntz] booklet is marked “not for distribution or publication” and it is easy to see why. The Luntz report, officially entitled “The Israel project’s 2009 Global Language Dictionary, was leaked almost immediately to Newsweek Online, but its true importance has seldom been appreciated. It should be required reading for everybody, especially journalists, interested in any aspect of Israeli policy because of its “dos and don’ts” for Israeli spokesmen.
    These are highly illuminating about the gap between what Israeli officials and politicians really believe, and what they say, the latter shaped in minute detail by polling to determine what Americans want to hear.

    -Patrick Cockburn The secret report that helps Israel hide facts
    http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/comment/israel-gaza-conflict-the-secret-report-that-helps-israelis-to-hide-facts-9630765.html
     

    It's really sad that people are content to hear what they prefer to hear even if it is worthless, self -aggrandizing, sappy mythology.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  131. jacques sheete says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:21 am GMT
    @Anon-og
    I learn a lot from your posts as well. Thanks for 'em.

    Thank you for your comments as well. It’s a pain trying to deal with the trolls solo!

    Read More
  132. Talha says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:22 am GMT • 100 Words
    @iffen
    Wow!

    I am going back to church this Sunday!

    LOL! Maybe you can purchase the Avi Lipkin bundle:

    https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=dp_byline_sr_book_1?ie=UTF8&text=Dennis+Avi+Lipkin&search-alias=books&field-author=Dennis+Avi+Lipkin&sort=relevancerank

    Tell old IDF-britches that an Ishmaelite sends salaam! Tell him we have his cube – nyah, nyah , nyah! And also…

    Peace.

    Read More
    • Replies: @iffen

    No way! It's bogus!

    No prayer cloth included; not even a small cross made from Palestinian olive tree wood.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  133. jacques sheete says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:24 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Priss Factor
    Rather explosive claim.

    http://forward.com/fast-forward/385375/the-jewish-family-making-billions-from-the-opioid-crisis/

    Are Sacklers the David Sassoon of the 21st century?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sassoon_family#Opium_trade

    Thanks for that. Followed your link. This seems quite typical. Make a ton of bucks in some shady business, build a museum or hospital or whatever, and yer now a “philanthropist.”

    What a deal.

    If you’ve ever been to a famous art museum or glanced around a prestigious university, you’ve probably seen a wing or building named after a member of the Sackler family. But many may not know that the family’s fortune comes from selling pharmaceuticals—most notably OxyContin, the addictive painkiller at the center of America’s opioid epidemic.

    Read more: http://forward.com/fast-forward/385375/the-jewish-family-making-billions-from-the-opioid-crisis/

    You probably already know that a grandfather of FDR, Warren Delano II made a fortune or two from running opium derivatives to China on clipper ships an selling narcs to the Union Army in the War Between the States. FDR was “fond” of China. I wonder why. Hated the Japanese too, who were slowly eradicating opium addiction in areas they occupied. Coincidence? Benevolence?

    Read More
    • Replies: @Alden

    I assume you believe that surgery and amputations on wounded soldiers should be carried out without anesthesia or pain killers?

    So you believe that surgery should be carried out without anesthesia?

    I hope you are not a surgeon , physician, nurse therapist or have anything to do with the medical profession.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  134. jacques sheete says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:34 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Carroll Price
    True, but quite a few very smart people have difficulty reading and understanding what they have read. Leaving lectures and videos as being about the only way they have of learning anything.

    True, but quite a few very smart people have difficulty reading and understanding what they have read. Leaving lectures and videos as being about the only way they have of learning anything.

    Pure laziness and lock of curiosity as well as the feeling that they know it all, plus a relative insulation from reality accounts for a very shocking degree of ignorance among the higher IQ types in my experience.

    But what do I know? I’m a dumb goy with an IQ less than that of a flat iron, and I’m supposedly bitter and envious too, and need to read Krugman the Intuitive to get meself ejymukated.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    October 18, 2017 at 2:40 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Talha
    Hey S2C,

    Glad you enjoyed it. Yeah - this dude spent years in the Spokesman's Office of the IDF - he wasn't some grunt. He is a PR man, a career PR man for Israel.

    What really pisses me off is this complete disregard for history and the absolute disingenuous way he is engaging the subject and throwing lies. Especially with the "Satan" charge. Their great Rabbi Maimonides already ruled on this many centuries ago - that the Muslims worship Hashem - and therefore Jews can enter into a mosque (and even pray there) because Muslims are considered true monotheists. In contrast, Jews are not supposed to enter churches - this is their classical doctrine:
    http://halachayomit.co.il/en/ReadHalacha.aspx?halachaid=2367

    Doing a search for him on youtube, there are a lot of interviews or speeches he has done with Christians.

    This duplicitous approach from Israeli agents really, really makes my blood boil. It would be one thing if they were just peddling their lies to people in Botswana of something, but this is riling up evangelical Christians into taking part in wars that have extremely bloody consequences.

    Peace.

    This duplicitous approach from Israeli agents really, really makes my blood boil.

    They seem to positively revel in messing with people simply because they can. Sadistic sickos.

    Someone mentioned this on another PG article and it’s worth knowing about. These people are high grade pathetic. They appear to have scientifically perfected the art of slime to a high degree, and no doubt laugh smugly about it.

    Every one of the 112 pages in the [Luntz] booklet is marked “not for distribution or publication” and it is easy to see why. The Luntz report, officially entitled “The Israel project’s 2009 Global Language Dictionary, was leaked almost immediately to Newsweek Online, but its true importance has seldom been appreciated. It should be required reading for everybody, especially journalists, interested in any aspect of Israeli policy because of its “dos and don’ts” for Israeli spokesmen.
    These are highly illuminating about the gap between what Israeli officials and politicians really believe, and what they say, the latter shaped in minute detail by polling to determine what Americans want to hear.

    -Patrick Cockburn The secret report that helps Israel hide facts

    http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/comment/israel-gaza-conflict-the-secret-report-that-helps-israelis-to-hide-facts-9630765.html

    It’s really sad that people are content to hear what they prefer to hear even if it is worthless, self -aggrandizing, sappy mythology.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    October 18, 2017 at 3:18 am GMT • 200 Words
    @FKA Max
    This is an article that might interest you:

    The Irrepressibility of Ethnopolitics and the Death of the Labour Party

    Secondly, there is the working-class Catholic Irish demographic. Despite being heavily assimilated and bred-in to a considerable degree with the rest of the working class population, it still retains enough of an identity to strongly influence its political behaviour. This is the largest element of the Labour movement to have a distinct ethnic identity, and as such it tends to line up against Blairite tendencies, which are viewed as suspiciously post-imperial.

    This brings these two groups together in odd ways. Leftist politicians closest to Muslim positions tend to be of Catholic Irish origin — the best example being George Galloway — or have close ties with the Catholic Irish community, such as Ken Livingstone, a long-term supporter of the IRA.

    Not only does Catholicism have its own anti- or counter-Semitic tradition, deeply enmeshed in working class Catholic culture, but the working class Catholics in the UK often see parallels between their own experience of “muh oppression” and that of Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians. This is made manifest at football matches featuring the fans of the “Scottish” club Glasgow Celtic, a club that was founded by Catholic friars in 1888. While their rivals, the Protestant fans of Glasgow Rangers, wave Israeli flags — highlighting the often observed affinity between Calvinism and Judaism — the Celtic fans wave Palestinian flags and idolize the heroes of the Palestinian struggle alongside the heroes of the IRA.
     
    - http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2016/09/27/the-irrepressibility-of-ethnopolitics-and-the-death-of-the-labour-party/

    Once it was clear that the U.S. was pulling out of Vietnam, communist agents saw their job at killing U.S. morale in the war was largely complete,and apparently after 1968 through the 1970s turned their attention to fomenting ethnic rebellions against other U.S. allies (the IRA against the British, the Arabs against the Israelis) and fomenting ethnic rebellion within the U.S. (FALN, Black Panthers). - http://www.unz.com/article/the-killing-of-history/#comment-2022987

    Special Report: From Ulster with love, Israel’s unlikely ally

    Why the support? Politically, culturally and geographically, Northern Ireland is some distance from Israel, so why such stringent views from Ulster’s Protestant community?

    In part, it is because there is equally strong support for the Palestinians from the unionists’ arch-enemy. Irish Republicans have long associated themselves with the Palestinian cause, and there has been co-operation and trading between the PLO and the IRA dating back to the 1970s, including training and arms procurement.
     
    - http://jewishnews.timesofisrael.com/ulster-israel-dup-ally/

    I have a (kookspiracy?) theory why the Vatican supports both Palestinians/Muslims and Israelis/Jews:

    The Vatican wants to control Jerusalem, and that is why they collaborate with the Zionists/Israel Lobby:

    The transfer of the Israeli capital to Jerusalem, in contrast with the Vatican plan for an “international city” under the influence of the Roman Catholic Church, was also a source of friction between the two states.
    [...]
    I also want to emphasize, that in my opinion, and this might come as a surprise to some, the Zionists/Israel Lobby is only the junior partner, in this Zionist-Vatican alliance.
     
    - http://www.unz.com/article/the-empire-strikes-back-the-msms-3-point-plan-to-recapture-the-narrative/#comment-1689501

    Holy See–Palestine relations

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holy_See%E2%80%93Palestine_relations

    Holy See–Israel relations

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holy_See%E2%80%93Israel_relations

    The Confused Person's Guide to Middle East Conflict

    https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2015/03/the-confused-persons-guide-to-middle-east-conflicts/388883/

    Note: Palestine and Israel were discounted for the sake of simplicity

    http://cdn.theatlantic.com/assets/media/img/posts/2015/03/Sharro_Diagram/original.jpg

    Here some photos of Glasgow football/soccer fans waving Palestinian and Israeli flags:

    Source: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-3746130/Celtic-face-UEFA-charge-display-Palestinian-flags-against-Israeli-Hapoel-er-Sheva.html

    Scumbag Glasgow Rangers fans showing their support for the #Zionist state of Israel – Quoting a Twitter user

    Source: http://www.sport.net/celtic-5-1-rangers-moussa-dembele-hits-hat-trick-and-philippe-senderos-is-sent-off-as-brendan-rodgers-side-thrash-bitter-rivals-in-old-firm-derby_530886

    There is an Alt Right meme that has always resonated with me regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the crazy clannishness in the Middle East:

    [MORE]

    Archived link: http://archive.is/CnXG0

    What, in my opinion, Israelis and Palestinians should really worry about, are their fertility rates:

    Source: https://www.thejc.com/comment/analysis/how-the-jewish-baby-boom-weakens-the-two-state-case-1.61255

    Forget Iran. Is the Fertility Rate the Real Threat to Israel’s Existence?

    “I also used to think like this. When I got married, I swear, I wanted six children – one for every million,” he adds, referring to the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust. “But today, I understand that the diametric opposite is the case. If somebody loves the land of Israel but chooses not to take action on this issue now, he’s betraying the country. Anyone who loves this land must strive for stability, so that things will still be good here in another few years.”

    https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/1.783515

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  137. Zumbuddi says:
    October 18, 2017 at 3:43 am GMT

    O/T
    There s a Twitter hash tag going around Me Too
    Women are encouraged to tell about their sexual oppression
    A man dreamed that up

    How about a national Name n Shame week

    Hang a big red P for Predator on the front door of Shadow Weinsteins.

    Read More
  138. WorkingClass says:
    October 18, 2017 at 3:44 am GMT
    @Andrei Martyanov

    The expression “Israel Lobby” itself has considerable currency, so much so that the expression “The Lobby” is widely used and understood to represent the most powerful foreign policy advocacy group in Washington without needing to include the “Israel” part. That the monstrous Benjamin Netanyahu receives 26 standing ovations from Congress
     
    The most revolting exhibit of the lowest sycophancy, one of the major turning points for me in reassessing a lot of things in US. It was painful to watch (and hear). A testimony to a complete corruption of the system. 2.5 years later after that despicable and humiliating display it is as clear as it ever be.

    Me too. I had always been skeptical and critical of congress. But it was this spectacle that made me realize that they are scum.

    Read More
  139. utu says:
    October 18, 2017 at 3:57 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Carroll Price
    The problem with Jews controlling America is not that Americans aren't aware of it, but that as admirers of Jews, they don't see anything wrong with it. In fact they prefer it.

    as admirers of Jews

    The admiring is being manufactured by HBD and IQ cultists by spreading the meme of Jewish cognitive superiority and thus them being the rightful elite in the society. The scraps from the table tossed by Derbyshires, Murrays, Cochrans and Sailers to the alt-right deplorables are that they are themselves smarter than Blacks and Mexicans which is the usual divide et impera stratagem schtick but the real beef is in the acceptance of Jewish supremacy meme and affirmation of the current status quo in the so called meritocratic society. The meme goes as follows: Jews are in charge because of higher IQ which is not their fault. Anybody with high IQ can be in charge, right? This meme completely avoids the issue of ethnic activism, nepotism and collusion and other group survival strategies.

    Read More
    • Agree: Andrei Martyanov
    • Replies: @Wally

    http://coconutrevival.com/?p=5656
    and
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMTQFFFeOVs
    and
    Einstein, plagiarist of the century
    https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/esp_einstein.htm

    , @jacques sheete
    I agree!

    It reeks of "supremacism."

    Same goes for the transparent farces, the various "prizes, " one of the most obvious being O-bomb-a's "Peace" Prize. If that didn't expose the farce, nothing did and nothing will.

    Here's Walter Lippman, (Jewish), who although as flawed as anyone (IQ notwithstanding), recognized the "tests" for what they were.

    “One has only to read around in the literature of the subject, but more especially in the work of popularizers like McDougall and Stoddard, to see how easily the Intelligence test can be turned into an engine of cruelty, how easily in the hands of blundering or prejudiced men it could turn into a method of stamping a permanent sense of inferiority upon the soul of a child.

    - Walter Lippmann, The Abuse of the Tests, The New Republic, November 15, 1922, p. 297 –
    http://www.unz.org/Pub/NewRepublic-1922nov15-00297
     
    , @jacques sheete
    Another illustration of the farcical nature of the various "Prizes" is the fact that the neo-Keynesian, Paul Krugman, has been anointed with both a Nobel Prize and a Pulitzer Prize.

    I've been informed, by a supposedly high IQ snarkmeister and all around Nobel-level joker, that the establishment ( surprise!!) scribbler is highly regarded among his colleagues because he's "intuitive," and he also admires Hume, and that because he supposedly preaches that debt is good, I should read his drivel to educate myself.

    As dumb a goy as I am, I started laughing at his simplistic nostrums decades ago, just before I quit wasting my time reading his industrial grade garbage.

    That's what passes as "superior." What a joke. Those things mean about as much as the pretty multicolored ribbons and shiny Christmas tree ornaments draped on general's unis, or an "A" at Hawvawd.

    But of course, that's envy talking; what else could it be? Do they award Nobels for jealousy? Can I nominate myself?
    , @Andrei Martyanov

    The admiring is being manufactured by HBD and IQ cultists by spreading the meme of Jewish cognitive superiority and thus them being the rightful elite in the society.
     
    I seldom agree with you, but this is spot on. I have vast first hand experience not only with "smart" Jews but with, and a majority, of many of them, including with very high IQs being a complete dumbfvcks, totally ignorant and lacking any serious intellectual capability, not to speak of being cultured in a broader sense.

    This meme completely avoids the issue of ethnic activism, nepotism and collusion and other group survival strategies.
     
    Completely true. Enough to take a look at neocons and WASPies leaking their boots--a panopticon of bellicose mediocrity at best, at worst... people who have no clue. Results speak volumes.
    , @Carroll Price
    With little doubt, it also has a lot to do with Christian religious teachings regarding Jews as being the chosen ones, the apple of God's eye, etc. etc. Here in the Bible belt, uttering a comment critical of Jews, is worse than suggesting one's mother is a whore, and that’s putting it lightly. Some people claim that the worship of Jews by fundamentalist Christians (along with the acceptance of Israel as their rightful homeland) is due to the 1917 publication of the annotated Schofield Bible, which elevated Jews from their formally accepted role as the killers of Christ, to the chosen ones. In any case, the release of the Schofield version of the King James Bible (WW 1 followed by the Balfour Resolution leading to the creation of Israel) fits in nicely with the role Jews played, and continue to play in former and current events.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scofield_Reference_Bible
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C._I._Scofield
    , @chris

    This meme completely avoids the issue of ethnic activism, nepotism and collusion and other group survival strategies.
     
    Very good point; among the "other strategies," threatening and bullying are the weapons of choice.
    , @Carroll Price

    Anybody with high IQ can be in charge, right?
     
    Well, no that ain't right. At least not according to ANTIFA leftist who condemn high-IQ white people (only Gentiles mind you) for advocating white supremacy.
    , @Alden
    Average Israeli IQ is 95.
    , @silviosilver
    That's only true of HBDers. The average American is very far from a HBDer.

    The average American may admire Israel as the plucky little country that could (even though this manufactured image is a polar opposite of the playground bully reality of Israeli behavior), but his attitude towards Jews, more generally, is one of moral preening or self-defense rather than admiration. He has been told so many times about these wicked "anti-semites" stalking the land that he is proud of himself for not being one of them, and when the opportunity presents itself to display his impartiality he gladly seizes it; else, if he happens to agree with an "anti-semite" on some or another point, he is worried about his reputation and his livelihood, and prefers to feign ignorance rather than profess agreement. Real admiration, I'd wager, is in short supply.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  140. chris says:
    October 18, 2017 at 4:58 am GMT
    @Fran Macadam
    Demented Holocaust denier, what else could anyone expect from such? Just shards of what perished in the bunker in 1945...

    Thanks, Fran, beautiful demonstration of the ad hominem.
    Always a good strategy when out of arguments!
    ( BTW, there’s no one to pat you on the back for this here)

    • Replies: @Fran Macadam
    With fans like these to shoot him in the foot, Phil needs no enemies. Associating them with him is in itself a kind of weaponized ad hominem anti-antisemitism. The objective is to discredit needed foreign policy correctives.

    Those who haven't experienced flattery don't realize how it can overpower judgment. Those who practice it exploit the objects of their flattery for their own purposes to the detriment of the interests and objectives of those they flatter.

    And some comments are so unhinged, that they can only represent the distorted fantasies of what hasbarists imagine legitimate critics of deeply flawed Likud policies to be, whom they are attempting to impersonate. Shamir's relating of the doxxing through an impersonation website is indeed a case in point as to how these smears work, sometimes with the collusion of social media gatekeepers.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  141. roberthstiver says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:03 am GMT

    A perfect, essential tour de force of journalistic professionalism by the inimitable Phil Giraldi. Thanks to him and to unz.com! At the end of the day and every day, please remember: Palestine Is Still THE Issue!

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  142. Wally says: • Website
    October 18, 2017 at 5:41 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Fran Macadam
    Demented Holocaust denier, what else could anyone expect from such? Just shards of what perished in the bunker in 1945...

    Hey desperate, unhinged Zionist, Fran, this coming down the tracks:

    http://www.unz.com/ishamir/antisemitism-weaponised/

    Yep, were so demented that you cannot refute us.

    [MORE]

    Revisionists are just the messengers, the absurd impossibility of the ridiculous ‘holocaust’ storyline is the message.

    Science, rational thought, & logic simply demolish the ‘holocaust’ storyline.
    And that’s why there are Thought Crime Laws that imprison those who engage in free speech about it.
    Truth is hate to those that hate the truth.

    http://www.codoh.com

    BTW: It’s you who is in denial:

    Supremacist Jews have been marketing the ’6,000,000′ lie since at least 1869

    http://balder.org/judea/New-York-Times-Six-Million-Jews-Since-1869.php

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  143. Wally says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:49 am GMT
    @utu
    as admirers of Jews

    The admiring is being manufactured by HBD and IQ cultists by spreading the meme of Jewish cognitive superiority and thus them being the rightful elite in the society. The scraps from the table tossed by Derbyshires, Murrays, Cochrans and Sailers to the alt-right deplorables are that they are themselves smarter than Blacks and Mexicans which is the usual divide et impera stratagem schtick but the real beef is in the acceptance of Jewish supremacy meme and affirmation of the current status quo in the so called meritocratic society. The meme goes as follows: Jews are in charge because of higher IQ which is not their fault. Anybody with high IQ can be in charge, right? This meme completely avoids the issue of ethnic activism, nepotism and collusion and other group survival strategies.

    To no surprise, like the fake ’6M’, their “genius” icon that is pounded down our throats 24/7, was a fraud.

    http://coconutrevival.com/?p=5656

    and

    and
    Einstein, plagiarist of the century

    https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/esp_einstein.htm

    • Replies: @utu
    Einstein, plagiarist of the century

    It seems there is good circumstantial evidence that he plagiarized at various points of his career. However, according to French physicists C. Marchal Poincare relativity theory was plagiarized by German mathematicians from Gottingen in June 1905 and Einstein was merely the front man who was made to publish it under his name because German mathematicians did not want to risk their reputations. It was a part of French German competition and pissing match in all possible areas including science that eventually culminated in the WWI. Only later Jewish and Zionists media apotheosized Einstein and since then the cult of Einstein was kept alive and one can easily imagine that a major cleansing of archives also took place.

    http://web.ihep.su/library/pubs/tconf05/ps/c5-1.pdf

    It seems that some French and also some Russians physicists openly question Einstein priority in formulating the special relativity theory (SRT). French papers on the subjects are virtually unknown in the anglophone world. However in my opinion Einstein both expanded and tightened up the work of Poincare though all ideas are already in Poincare's papers. As far as the general relativity theory (GRT) there is the question whether Hilbert took some result from Einstein or vice versa. Several years ago Max Planck Institute decided that it was the first case, however there are very arguments that it was Einstein who lifted an equation from Hilbert.

    There is however one solid proof of Einstein plagiarizing later in his career. In 1927 Einstein's publication "Zu Kaluzas Theorie des Zusammenhanges von Gravitation und Elektrizitat" the editor Madel forced Einstein to write acknowledgement: "I was informed by Mr. Mandel that presented by me results are not new. The whole content of my work can be found in O. Klein 1926... paper". Question is why he was permitted to publish it in the first place? Furthermore later it was found that in the 1926 letter to Ehrenfest Einstein wrote "Klein's work is beautiful and impressive...", so clearly he was familiar with Klein's work before publishing his 1927 paper.

    Till the end of his life he denied a prior knowledge of Poincare and Lorentz works. However in English publication of his famous 1905 paper in early 1920s he acknowledged that the transforms he derived were done before him by Lorentz. There is one possible indication that something was lifted directly from Poincare. Poincare uses mathematical argument and strictly mathematical notion that a given transform forms an algebraic group. The same statement w/o a proof is in Einstein 1905 paper. Poincare was famous and accomplished mathematicians who actually studied mathematical algebras such as groups which at that time were not really commonly known to physicist.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  144. FKA Max says: • Website
    October 18, 2017 at 5:51 am GMT • 300 Words
    @renfro
    '' favoring Israel above US interests, is not limited to “Christian zionists” like the Hagee crazies and followers of TV Elmer Gantrys: it’s nearly across the board of Christian — AND Catholic — denominations. ''

    I disagree...I've done considerable research on that and as the old saying goes..support for Israel is a 'mile wide and an inch deep'. If you pay attention to 'who'' claims all this support for Israel it is the Jewish orgs and mouthpieces themselves and the politicians who say it to cover their ass as J-Lobby bought prostitutes.

    The World Public Opinion Poll by the Univ of Maryland Kennedy Center is the most credible poll as it is not commissioned by political or special interest group.

    http://www.worldpublicopinion.org/pipa/articles/international_security_bt/503.php?nid=&id=&pnt=503

    International Poll: Most Publics--including Americans--Oppose Taking Sides in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Publics Support Even-Handed Approach to Conflict

    Asked how their country should approach the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, 14 out of 18 publics preferred taking neither side. On average, 58 percent say that their country should not take either side, while just 20 percent favor siding with the Palestinians and 7 percent say that their country should take Israel's side. In America 71% favored taking neither side.
    In no country does a majority favor taking Israel's side. The largest percentages favoring taking Israel's side are Indians (24%), Americans (21%), and Nigerians

    The link you shared seems to be broken: http://worldpublicopinion.net/international-poll-most-publics-including-americans-oppose-taking-sides-in-israeli-palestinian-conflict/

    I wonder why the Indians are so relatively pro-Israel? This might be the reason: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Persecution_of_Hindus#During_Islamic_rule_of_the_Indian_sub-continent

    Interesting read:

    Clash of Civlizations: A Hindu Response

    The clash of civilizations that Huntington predicts was foreseen by Bipin Chandra Pal more than a hundred years ago in the book “Nationality and Empire”. Pal predicted that Hindu civilization will side with the Judeo-Christian West in its war against Islamic and Chinese civilizations. Pal proposed his theories despite the fact that he considered the West as the greatest danger to humanity. He was a great admirer of Islam’s spiritual values. Pal thought that Islam was going to be influential through its power of propaganda and not through war, but he was scared of Islam’s political manipulation. He foresaw the dangers of political Islam, which he considered an aberration. Pal is not on Huntington’s reading list, or if he has read him, he is not telling us.
    [...]
    So, in conclusion, it is important to be aware of the designs of the world’s two most aggressive religions – Christianity and Islam – and the world’s most aggressive mono-atheism – Marxism. They are still the important markers in the civilizational divides and the aggressive nationalism of the Chinese is a close second.

    http://dharmacivilization.com/2012/12/149/

    Source: https://blogs.harvard.edu/mesh/2008/01/clashing_civilizations_revisited/

    • Replies: @Zumbuddi
    Thanks. Good to know
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  145. anon says: • Disclaimer
    October 18, 2017 at 7:34 am GMT • 300 Words

    An excellent article. I would suggest that Philip Giraldi use a term like AFI..Advocates For Israel, to describe the people who perpetrate these shenanigans affecting our governance. There are lots of ways that people think they’re ‘Jews’ and lots of ways that people think about what a ‘Jew’ is. So, especially given that it’s such a laden term, I think he’d do better to address himself specifically to the characters he’s talking about at all times and leave the unintentional wide brush shorthand behind.
    People hold a lot of individual concepts about the term ‘Jew’ and a lot of misery has been contributed to by failure to ask the question “what do you mean by ‘Jew’?”
    Judaism is of course a religion, and people also identify with cultures that have been associated with it, and some are members of ethnic groups that have historically been closely associated with that religion.
    One can no more be born a Jew than a bricklayer or truck driver – even though that bricklayer or truck driver can decide they’re a Jew if they choose to.
    There are a lot of differences between people who self-identify as Jews, so that’s what I try to say to keep my thinking clear – ‘people who self-identify as being Jewish’.
    This may seem a little strained, but I think in light of the fact that the term ‘Jew’ is so unspecific in itself, it’s worth the effort to make clear that no matter whomever is being referred to, this single term tells nothing of any detail about them while simultaneously lighting up whatever concepts the word is associated with in one’s brain.
    With unexamined, generalized and thus poorly understood terms, caution is in order.

    • Replies: @renfro
    As I have said before its perfectly legitimate to hold two views on Jews.....one can have a good opinion of individual Jews and a negative opinion of the 'Tribal group'.
    , @silviosilver

    Judaism is of course a religion, and people also identify with cultures that have been associated with it, and some are members of ethnic groups that have historically been closely associated with that religion.
     
    It's a religion and and an ethnic group.

    One can no more be born a Jew than a bricklayer or truck driver – even though that bricklayer or truck driver can decide they’re a Jew if they choose to.
     
    Therefore this is complete nonsense and can be easily demonstrated to be complete nonsense.

    Some people really should get a clue before spouting their witless opinions.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  146. anonymous says: • Disclaimer
    October 18, 2017 at 8:19 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Cloak And Dagger
    I remain skeptical that the Al-Jazeera undercover story in the US will be able to be viewed. I anticipate a hoard of Israel-firster congress critters to crawl out from under their respective rocks and deem Al-Jazeera to be antisemitic and call for it being banned as a foreign propaganda apparatus, much as is being done with RT and Sputnik.

    I fear that we are long past the point of being redeemed as a nation. We can only watch with sorrow as this great nation crumbles under the might of Jewish power - impotent in our ability to arrest its fall.

    as this great nation crumbles

    Even though I would love to see this in my lifetime, I do not wish to jinx it by seemingly agreeing to its inevitability. No doubt the Evil Empire and its minions have many evil schemes up their evil sleeves to delay this sublime outcome for decades and centuries.

    As much as the white race would love to believe that the evil perpetuated by their race of peoples, was/is being done under the evil influence of the Jooies, it is simply delusional on their part.

    The white race will always be the masters of Greed and Psychopathy, with or without Jooie machinations.

    That said, the white race opened the Zionist Pandora’s box, so I pray to God, that they be the ones who pay most dearly for it.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  147. Uebersetzer says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:23 am GMT • 100 Words

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jenny_Tonge,_Baroness_Tonge

    A Liberal Democrat councillor and for a time MP, her party found her too hot to handle because of heat she was getting for a pro-Palestinian stance. She is an Independent in the House of Lords now. It demonstrates the Lobby’s reach, although it did not entirely terminate her political career. The LDs certainly caved in to pressure.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  148. jacques sheete says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:12 am GMT • 100 Words
    @utu
    as admirers of Jews

    The admiring is being manufactured by HBD and IQ cultists by spreading the meme of Jewish cognitive superiority and thus them being the rightful elite in the society. The scraps from the table tossed by Derbyshires, Murrays, Cochrans and Sailers to the alt-right deplorables are that they are themselves smarter than Blacks and Mexicans which is the usual divide et impera stratagem schtick but the real beef is in the acceptance of Jewish supremacy meme and affirmation of the current status quo in the so called meritocratic society. The meme goes as follows: Jews are in charge because of higher IQ which is not their fault. Anybody with high IQ can be in charge, right? This meme completely avoids the issue of ethnic activism, nepotism and collusion and other group survival strategies.

    I agree!

    It reeks of “supremacism.”

    Same goes for the transparent farces, the various “prizes, ” one of the most obvious being O-bomb-a’s “Peace” Prize. If that didn’t expose the farce, nothing did and nothing will.

    Here’s Walter Lippman, (Jewish), who although as flawed as anyone (IQ notwithstanding), recognized the “tests” for what they were.

    “One has only to read around in the literature of the subject, but more especially in the work of popularizers like McDougall and Stoddard, to see how easily the Intelligence test can be turned into an engine of cruelty, how easily in the hands of blundering or prejudiced men it could turn into a method of stamping a permanent sense of inferiority upon the soul of a child.

    - Walter Lippmann, The Abuse of the Tests, The New Republic, November 15, 1922, p. 297 –

    http://www.unz.org/Pub/NewRepublic-1922nov15-00297

    • Replies: @utu
    how easily the Intelligence test can be turned into an engine of cruelty, how easily in the hands of blundering or prejudiced men it could turn into a method of stamping a permanent sense of inferiority upon the soul of a child

    Perfect for the neoliberal NWO. Unscrupulousness with a solid dose of sadism is the ticket for the career in this NWO.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  149. jacques sheete says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:43 am GMT • 200 Words
    @utu
    as admirers of Jews

    The admiring is being manufactured by HBD and IQ cultists by spreading the meme of Jewish cognitive superiority and thus them being the rightful elite in the society. The scraps from the table tossed by Derbyshires, Murrays, Cochrans and Sailers to the alt-right deplorables are that they are themselves smarter than Blacks and Mexicans which is the usual divide et impera stratagem schtick but the real beef is in the acceptance of Jewish supremacy meme and affirmation of the current status quo in the so called meritocratic society. The meme goes as follows: Jews are in charge because of higher IQ which is not their fault. Anybody with high IQ can be in charge, right? This meme completely avoids the issue of ethnic activism, nepotism and collusion and other group survival strategies.

    Another illustration of the farcical nature of the various “Prizes” is the fact that the neo-Keynesian, Paul Krugman, has been anointed with both a Nobel Prize and a Pulitzer Prize.

    I’ve been informed, by a supposedly high IQ snarkmeister and all around Nobel-level joker, that the establishment ( surprise!!) scribbler is highly regarded among his colleagues because he’s “intuitive,” and he also admires Hume, and that because he supposedly preaches that debt is good, I should read his drivel to educate myself.

    As dumb a goy as I am, I started laughing at his simplistic nostrums decades ago, just before I quit wasting my time reading his industrial grade garbage.

    That’s what passes as “superior.” What a joke. Those things mean about as much as the pretty multicolored ribbons and shiny Christmas tree ornaments draped on general’s unis, or an “A” at Hawvawd.

    But of course, that’s envy talking; what else could it be? Do they award Nobels for jealousy? Can I nominate myself?

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  150. Fran Macadam says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:11 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @chris
    Thanks, Fran, beautiful demonstration of the ad hominem.
    Always a good strategy when out of arguments!
    ( BTW, there's no one to pat you on the back for this here)

    With fans like these to shoot him in the foot, Phil needs no enemies. Associating them with him is in itself a kind of weaponized ad hominem anti-antisemitism. The objective is to discredit needed foreign policy correctives.

    Those who haven’t experienced flattery don’t realize how it can overpower judgment. Those who practice it exploit the objects of their flattery for their own purposes to the detriment of the interests and objectives of those they flatter.

    And some comments are so unhinged, that they can only represent the distorted fantasies of what hasbarists imagine legitimate critics of deeply flawed Likud policies to be, whom they are attempting to impersonate. Shamir’s relating of the doxxing through an impersonation website is indeed a case in point as to how these smears work, sometimes with the collusion of social media gatekeepers.

    • Agree: chris
    • Replies: @Carroll Price
    Other than your own, will you kindly point out a single "unhinged" comment on this thread?
    , @Andrei Martyanov

    With fans like these to shoot him in the foot, Phil needs no enemies. Associating them with him is in itself a kind of weaponized ad hominem anti-antisemitism. The objective is to discredit needed foreign policy correctives.
     
    I'll give you that some (few) are, indeed, unhinged but there is a lot of substance also in comments and by far not all people posting are unhinged. But what I cannot give you is the fact that needed "corrections" to foreign policy could be made without complete removal of primarily Jewish geopolitical and strategic "scholarship" from the position of power in the US. The problem today is more than just of some specifics which need to be "corrected" (I am almost tempted to use the voice of the guy from bathroom speaking to Jack Nicholson in Shining), the problem is metaphysical--it is fundamental. Almost whole US foreign (and military) policy had been subverted and put to the service of the state of Israel through US Jewish (at least most of them) elite in US. US culture in general is being put to service of Israel. The Holocaust industry in US is also despicable. You also have to remember that Phil never spoke only about "Jews", recall his excellent piece on what he brilliantly described as "Old Testament Armed Forces".
    , @chris
    Sorry Fran, I completely DISAGREE with this and with your previous comment.

    Answer Wally's question with an argument if you have one; don't try to ostracize him with smears.

    I apreciate you looking out for Phil, but who put you in charge of censoring this forum?
    At the heart of every do-gooder on a crusade to improve everyone is a proto-totalitarian out to impose his will on them.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  151. truthseeker says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:40 pm GMT • 100 Words

    “I hear the U.S. is having problems with foreign interference these days, so I see no reason why the U.S. establishment won’t take our findings in America as seriously as the British did,”
    Had to laugh when I read this.Lets see what happens when the documentary is released . I am actually looking forward to this exposure .maybe wake some people up.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  152. Andrei Martyanov says: • Website
    October 18, 2017 at 12:51 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @utu
    as admirers of Jews

    The admiring is being manufactured by HBD and IQ cultists by spreading the meme of Jewish cognitive superiority and thus them being the rightful elite in the society. The scraps from the table tossed by Derbyshires, Murrays, Cochrans and Sailers to the alt-right deplorables are that they are themselves smarter than Blacks and Mexicans which is the usual divide et impera stratagem schtick but the real beef is in the acceptance of Jewish supremacy meme and affirmation of the current status quo in the so called meritocratic society. The meme goes as follows: Jews are in charge because of higher IQ which is not their fault. Anybody with high IQ can be in charge, right? This meme completely avoids the issue of ethnic activism, nepotism and collusion and other group survival strategies.

    The admiring is being manufactured by HBD and IQ cultists by spreading the meme of Jewish cognitive superiority and thus them being the rightful elite in the society.

    I seldom agree with you, but this is spot on. I have vast first hand experience not only with “smart” Jews but with, and a majority, of many of them, including with very high IQs being a complete dumbfvcks, totally ignorant and lacking any serious intellectual capability, not to speak of being cultured in a broader sense.

    This meme completely avoids the issue of ethnic activism, nepotism and collusion and other group survival strategies.

    Completely true. Enough to take a look at neocons and WASPies leaking their boots–a panopticon of bellicose mediocrity at best, at worst… people who have no clue. Results speak volumes.

    • Replies: @utu
    I seldom agree with you, but this is spot on. I should say thank but your approval makes me wonder if I might be incorrect.

    What is your take on AK? What is his mission in Russia? Is the spreading of IQ gospel part of it? Who is paying for it?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  153. Rurik says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:34 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @jilles dykstra
    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.
    The problem is how to end it.
    I do not see how, in a democracy.

    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.
    The problem is how to end it.

    End the Fed !

    if congress could muster the courage to audit the Fed, then when people see just how corrupt this demonic institution is, there’d be a howl to end it.

    the power of the Zionist and Marxist (Hollywood and ironically Wall Street type) Jews is the power of the purse, but the Fed pumps in trillions of dollars to these and other snake holes of corruption.

    This money allows them to purchase everything of consequence. Resistance is futile. Even Ted Turner had to hand over his baby, CNN to the synagogue of Satan.

    YouTube was similarly absorbed

    as long as they have unlimited access to the US Treasury, and can loan out hundreds of billions of dollars interest free to their buddies, and control the nation’s credit, they’re going to dominate everything.

    the only way out is straight though the Fed. Either we figure out a way to end it, or as night follows day, it will end us.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Zumbuddi
    You make a wry good point.

    Brannon did his best trying to mobilize evangelicals --- "Judeo Christians" --- the "defenders of western civilization " w/ capital in Jerisalem, to wage war on Iran. Bing for Values Voters Summit aka joodao luv fest, Islam & Iran hatefest.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  154. anonymous says: • Disclaimer
    October 18, 2017 at 1:42 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Jake
    What is playing out in the UK, and is in early stages in America, is the fight between the two side of Victorian WASP pro-Semtiism.

    WASP culture has always been philo-Semitic. That cannot be stated too much. WASP culture is inherently philo-Semtic. WASP culture was born of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy naturally and inevitably produces pro-Jewish culture. No less than Oliver Cromwell made the deal to get Jewish money so he could wage culture war to destroy British Isles natives were not WASPs.

    WASP culture has always been allied with Jews to destroy white Christians who are not WASPs. You cannot solve 'the Jewish problem' unless you also solve 'the WASP problem.'

    By the beginning of the Victorian era, virtually all WASP Elites in the Empire - who then had a truly globalist perspective - were divided into two pro-Semitic camps. The larger one was pro-Jewish. It would give the world the Balfour Declaration and the state of Israel.

    The smaller and growing one was pro-Arabic and pro-Islamic. It would give the world the people who backed Lawrence of Arabia and came to prop up the House of Saud.

    Each of these philo-Semitic WASP Elites groups was more than happy to keep the foot on the pedal to destroy non-WASP European cultures while spending fortunes propping up its favorite group of Semites.

    And while each of those camps was thrilled to ally to keep up the war against historic Christendom and the peoples who naturally would gravitate to any hope of a revival of Christendom, they also squabbled endlessly. Each wished, and always will wish, to be the A-#1 pro-Semitic son of daddy WASP. Each will play any dirty trick, make any deal with the Devil himself, to get what he wants.

    The Israeli lobby is more powerful throughout the Anglosphere than the Saudi/Arabic lobby, but the Saudi lobby is equally detestable and probably even a more grave threat to the very existence of Western man.

    It is impossible to take care of a serious problem without knowing its source and acting to sanitize and/or cauterize and/or cut out that source. The source of this problem is WASP culture.

    a more grave threat to the very existence of Western man

    The western man this, the western man that… For racist deluded scum like you everything is about the western man, the perceived true inheritors of the earth.

    I suppose even the Sun rises and sets the way it does, in deference to the greatness of the western man?

    But remember, deluded thing, the most grave threat to the entire human race, even the fucking cursed western man, is the western man.

    Capice, you idiot!!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  155. Rurik says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:48 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @geokat62

    Philip Giraldi is a rare American treasure.
     
    Rare, indeed, Rurik.

    And in this rare company I would place former congressman, Ron Paul.

    Here's an excerpt from his latest article, President Trump Beats War Drums for Iran:

    Let’s be clear here: President Trump did not just announce that he was “de-certifying” Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal. He announced that Iran was from now on going to be in the bullseye of the US military. Will Americans allow themselves to be lied into another Middle East war?

    http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2017/october/16/president-trump-beats-war-drums-for-iran/
     

    Will Americans allow themselves to be lied into another Middle East war?

    I don’t think so Geo

    I feel that would be a bridge too far for the beleaguered American people

    we voted for Trump to end the evil wars, not to burden us (and the rest of the people of the planet) with more of them.

    if Trump decided to actually start a war with Iran, (and this ‘theater of the absurd’ isn’t all bluster to maintain a sense of fear in the populace, as I’m convinced it is) then all the world would need to do is shut down the ZUS economy.

    A war with Iran would prove for all the world to see that the ZUS is a menace to the people of the planet, and MUST be stopped at all cost.

    The world dodged a bullet when Hillary was sent packing, and I don’t see how we can collectively countenance a Trump administration that morphs into a Hillary-type of regime.

    Instead of cheers at his rallies, he’d be met with dagger-eyed former supports who would feel justifiably betrayed, and none too happy about it. The deplorables and irredeemables would be looking at Kathy Griffin as our new mascot.

    Read More
    I don’t think so Geo.
     
    I was hoping you were right, Rurik, but it doesn't look good:

    Trump Bows to Neocons, Netanyahu by Gareth Porter

    Another figure to whom the Trump White House has turned is John Bolton, undersecretary of state and a key policymaker on Iran in the Bush administration. Although Bolton was not appointed Trump’s Secretary of State, as he’d hoped, he suddenly reemerged as a player on Iran policy thanks to his relationship with Kushner. Politico reports that Bolton met with Kushner a few days before the final policy statement was released and urged a complete withdrawal from the deal in favor of his own plan for containing Iran.

    Bolton spoke with Trump by phone the day before the speech about the paragraph in the deal that vowed it would be “terminated” if there weren’t any renegotiation, according to Politico. He was calling Trump from Las Vegas, where he’d been meeting with casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, the third major figure behind Trump’s shift towards Israeli issues...

    After Netanyahu became Israeli prime minister in early 2009, his administration worked assiduously for four years to maneuver the Obama administration into giving Iran an ultimatum over its enrichment program. Obama rejected such a proposal, but Bolton has repeated his call for the United States to bomb Iran year after year.

    Now the Trump administration is playing out a new chapter in the drama of the Likudists and their patrons in Washington. Their objective is nothing less than using U.S. power to weaken Iran through military means if possible and economic sanctions if necessary. The remarkable thing is that Trump is cooperating even more eagerly than did Bush.


    https://consortiumnews.com/2017/10/21/trump-bows-to-neocons-netanyahu/
     
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  156. iffen says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:03 pm GMT
    @Talha
    LOL! Maybe you can purchase the Avi Lipkin bundle:
    https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=dp_byline_sr_book_1?ie=UTF8&text=Dennis+Avi+Lipkin&search-alias=books&field-author=Dennis+Avi+Lipkin&sort=relevancerank

    Tell old IDF-britches that an Ishmaelite sends salaam! Tell him we have his cube - nyah, nyah , nyah! And also...
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Kz7YUdy-Cg

    Peace.

    LOL! Maybe you can purchase the Avi Lipkin bundle:

    No way! It’s bogus!

    No prayer cloth included; not even a small cross made from Palestinian olive tree wood.

    Read More
  157. Rurik says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:06 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @animalogic
    This state of affairs, where the Zionist tail wags -- thrashes -- the US dog is bizarre to the point of laughter. Absent familiarity with the facts, who could believe it all? Is there a historical parallel ? I can't think of one that approaches the sheer profundity of the toxic embrace the Zionists have cover the US & west generally.

    I can’t think of one that approaches the sheer profundity of the toxic embrace the Zionists have cover the US & west generally.

    Is there a historical parallel ?

    yes, there is

    Bolshevik Russia

    the International Jewish banking interests funded (ironically) a Marxist take over of the Russian nation, and used it to genocide the best of the Christian people under their Satanic and sadistic domination.

    this tiny handful of people- as Churchill described it, had the Russian people by the hair of the head, and created a massive prison camp that used to be Russia, and then took to menacing their neighbors and even the planet with their otherworldly hatred and demands for ‘equality’, while they made cozy with the world’s most corrupt ((International banking interests)).

    so anyways, Putin has wrested control of Russia from them, and now they’re over here.

    one reason for optimism is the Weinstein brouhaha. Harvey was a ‘made man’ in our modern day Weimar republic (another perfect example of an historic parallel !), so anyways… Weinstein is supposed to be untouchable, and has been for decades. It was simply part of our dynamic here in the good ol’ ZUS of A.

    But now all in the sudden he’s cut loose, and the institutional corruption that kept a serial predator like him protected- has vanished, almost like a miracle.

    what’s next? An actual Pizzagate investigation?!

    hope springs eternal

    Read More
  158. Zumbuddi says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:10 pm GMT
    @FKA Max
    The link you shared seems to be broken: http://worldpublicopinion.net/international-poll-most-publics-including-americans-oppose-taking-sides-in-israeli-palestinian-conflict/

    http://4.bp.blogspot.com/_jpyI7p2xQ9E/SGxW5QNkINI/AAAAAAAAA6M/HWJUhuKMSsU/s320/Israel-Palestine+Poll.jpg

    I wonder why the Indians are so relatively pro-Israel? This might be the reason: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Persecution_of_Hindus#During_Islamic_rule_of_the_Indian_sub-continent

    Interesting read:

    Clash of Civlizations: A Hindu Response


    The clash of civilizations that Huntington predicts was foreseen by Bipin Chandra Pal more than a hundred years ago in the book “Nationality and Empire”. Pal predicted that Hindu civilization will side with the Judeo-Christian West in its war against Islamic and Chinese civilizations. Pal proposed his theories despite the fact that he considered the West as the greatest danger to humanity. He was a great admirer of Islam’s spiritual values. Pal thought that Islam was going to be influential through its power of propaganda and not through war, but he was scared of Islam’s political manipulation. He foresaw the dangers of political Islam, which he considered an aberration. Pal is not on Huntington’s reading list, or if he has read him, he is not telling us.
    [...]
    So, in conclusion, it is important to be aware of the designs of the world’s two most aggressive religions – Christianity and Islam – and the world’s most aggressive mono-atheism – Marxism. They are still the important markers in the civilizational divides and the aggressive nationalism of the Chinese is a close second.
     
    - http://dharmacivilization.com/2012/12/149/

    https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/3/33/Huntington_Clash_of_Civilizations_chart.gif/300px-Huntington_Clash_of_Civilizations_chart.gif

    Source: https://blogs.harvard.edu/mesh/2008/01/clashing_civilizations_revisited/

    Thanks. Good to know

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  159. ChuckOrloski says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:15 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Priss Factor
    Rather explosive claim.

    http://forward.com/fast-forward/385375/the-jewish-family-making-billions-from-the-opioid-crisis/

    Are Sacklers the David Sassoon of the 21st century?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sassoon_family#Opium_trade

    Dear Priss Factor,

    I am “collateral damage” example of the raging & immoral (painkiller) Opioid abuse crisis.

    Perhaps you’re aware about (my?) embarrased ZUSA Rep. Tom Marino’s (R./Oxy) withdrawal from the president’ s Drug Czar. (Sigh) Oh well… sometimes the D.C. “swamp” gets drained by simple shame?

    Had no clue about the Sackler family business and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for providing the scary Sackler Family (article) link!

    (Sigh) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein responded to a Trump Tweet, and said, “I am very concerned about it,” and he plans to review whether the DEA needs “more tools” to carry out its mission.” Tools, eh? More “tools” needed to solve a government problem that originates in the lack of elected politicians lack of a conscience?
    Phooey!

    Selah More ZUSA Dept. of Offense Money (“tool”) Allocation For The Defense of Aggression Addicted Israel?

    Read More
  160. Rurik says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:15 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @The Alarmist
    So how is using money we give them as foreign aid (it's fungible by any definition of the US Treasury and Justice Department) to lobby our legislators not a form of money laundering? Somebody ought to tell Mnuchin to get FINCEN on this ... yeah, I know, it sounded naive as I typed it. FINCEN is only there to harass little people like you and me.

    So how is using money we give them as foreign aid … … to lobby our legislators not a form of money laundering?

    if only it was that benign

    the billions go to Israel in foreign aid, and then come straight back through AIPAC to slather on the whores on Capital Hill.

    I wonder if any of it actually leaves these shores, or whether they simply hand the cash straight over to AIPAC who inject it straight back to the US Senate and goys like Paul Ryan and Nancy Pelosi. I suppose it’d be more efficient that way.

    Read More
  161. Zumbuddi says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:20 pm GMT
    @Rurik

    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.
    The problem is how to end it.
     
    End the Fed !

    if congress could muster the courage to audit the Fed, then when people see just how corrupt this demonic institution is, there'd be a howl to end it.

    the power of the Zionist and Marxist (Hollywood and ironically Wall Street type) Jews is the power of the purse, but the Fed pumps in trillions of dollars to these and other snake holes of corruption.

    This money allows them to purchase everything of consequence. Resistance is futile. Even Ted Turner had to hand over his baby, CNN to the synagogue of Satan.

    YouTube was similarly absorbed

    as long as they have unlimited access to the US Treasury, and can loan out hundreds of billions of dollars interest free to their buddies, and control the nation's credit, they're going to dominate everything.

    the only way out is straight though the Fed. Either we figure out a way to end it, or as night follows day, it will end us.

    You make a wry good point.

    Brannon did his best trying to mobilize evangelicals — “Judeo Christians” — the “defenders of western civilization ” w/ capital in Jerisalem, to wage war on Iran. Bing for Values Voters Summit aka joodao luv fest, Islam & Iran hatefest.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  162. Rurik says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:48 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @anonymous
    Sorry, but these linked videos to such as the Joe Rogan Show are often underwhelming.

    I just forced myself to watch the entire 25 minute clip of Mr. Rogan and Ms. Martin. The documentation of the rally on behalf of the Israeli soldier was probably enlightening, but the buzzy, vulgar overtalk against the backdrop of Warholian Elvis & Jimi pictures makes for an annoying waste of time. Saddening, too, that since her tenure on RT a few years back, Ms. Martin seems to have regressed to sounding like a three-beered college sophomore.

    Unz Review has allowed me to curtail the time spent viewing online. The video medium has its place. Black Pigeon Speaks, for example, is a craftsman with a sense of humor whose relatively concise efforts are both entertaining and informative. But when I want to learn and think critically about something, give me an essay or book every time.

    Do others here agree that written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience's time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?

    written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience’s time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?

    it depends, IMHO

    sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words

    and a well-done video can convey quite a bit if it’s succinct

    Read More
    • Replies: @anonymous
    No disagreement on either point. I was addressing the 25 tedious minutes of “fu**ing unreal, man” from people dressed in T-shirts.
    , @Carroll Price
    This verifies the maxim that a picture is worth a thousand words.
    , @Cloak And Dagger
    Well, that picture didn't show the (very few) who didn't felate the donkey, which the written word did.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  163. schmenz says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:50 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete

    There are good, well-intentioned people who would find that difficult to accept...
     
    True and very frustrating.

    Any advice on how to get the message out?

    That’s where all this gets maddening. Most Americans relied and still rely on their 5th grade US history texts as the infallible source of the truth. For example, on my little blog I sometimes get into these matters and when I do my readership statistics drops like a stone. They don’t want to know. They cannot accept, I suppose, that they’ve been bamboozled all their lives.

    I wish I could give you an answer to your question. We can hope that as more people get onto non-MSM websites the truth may slowly begin to sink in. It would be possible presumably for a knowledgeable person to snag a local TV interview but I imagine that would take some doing.

    Read More
  164. anonymous says: • Disclaimer
    October 18, 2017 at 3:16 pm GMT
    @Rurik

    written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience’s time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?
     
    it depends, IMHO

    sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words

    http://static01.nyt.com/images/2015/03/04/opinion/4wed1WEB/4wed1WEB-articleLarge.jpg

    and a well-done video can convey quite a bit if it's succinct

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLXyB5GtfBU

    No disagreement on either point. I was addressing the 25 tedious minutes of “fu**ing unreal, man” from people dressed in T-shirts.

    Read More
  165. Carroll Price says:
    October 18, 2017 at 3:49 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @utu
    as admirers of Jews

    The admiring is being manufactured by HBD and IQ cultists by spreading the meme of Jewish cognitive superiority and thus them being the rightful elite in the society. The scraps from the table tossed by Derbyshires, Murrays, Cochrans and Sailers to the alt-right deplorables are that they are themselves smarter than Blacks and Mexicans which is the usual divide et impera stratagem schtick but the real beef is in the acceptance of Jewish supremacy meme and affirmation of the current status quo in the so called meritocratic society. The meme goes as follows: Jews are in charge because of higher IQ which is not their fault. Anybody with high IQ can be in charge, right? This meme completely avoids the issue of ethnic activism, nepotism and collusion and other group survival strategies.

    With little doubt, it also has a lot to do with Christian religious teachings regarding Jews as being the chosen ones, the apple of God’s eye, etc. etc. Here in the Bible belt, uttering a comment critical of Jews, is worse than suggesting one’s mother is a whore, and that’s putting it lightly. Some people claim that the worship of Jews by fundamentalist Christians (along with the acceptance of Israel as their rightful homeland) is due to the 1917 publication of the annotated Schofield Bible, which elevated Jews from their formally accepted role as the killers of Christ, to the chosen ones. In any case, the release of the Schofield version of the King James Bible (WW 1 followed by the Balfour Resolution leading to the creation of Israel) fits in nicely with the role Jews played, and continue to play in former and current events.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scofield_Reference_Bible

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C._I._Scofield

    Read More
    • Replies: @utu
    You are right. Protestants of evangelical variety were heavily indoctrinated into believing that Jews were the chosen ones which was in conflict with obligation to proselytize and convert the heathens. Basically it amounted to de facto rejection of the new convenient brought by New Testament. It is reasonable to assume that the evangelical heresy is lost for Christianity.

    In case of Catholic Church it is more complicated and nuanced. But in last few years it was decided that Jews will no longer be sought for conversion and that they can get salvation by their own means within Judaism. And also JPII addressed Jews as the elder brothers in faith and it was taken, possibly out of context, as Jewish superiority in religious matters. There is a lot of activism going on the front of "Judaization" of the RCC. I think that the defeat of the RCC is the Holy Grail of Jewish activism that is being sought for many centuries.

    The target audience of the HBD and IQ narrative is not Christian and certainly not Catholic. This narrative is strongly promulgated on this site. This includes Sailler, Derbyshire, Thompson. Belief in IQ is de rigueur at unz.com. The intended target are chiefly younger men of libertarian tendencies. They are to be the shock troops and the future cannon fodder for the neoliberal NWO. Additional injection of Islamophobia to the Jewish supremacism is meant to produce Weltanshauung that overlooks intricacies of political shenanigans of Israel in the Middle East. Basically this is the programming for atheists and agnostics.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  166. Carroll Price says:
    October 18, 2017 at 3:59 pm GMT
    @Fran Macadam
    With fans like these to shoot him in the foot, Phil needs no enemies. Associating them with him is in itself a kind of weaponized ad hominem anti-antisemitism. The objective is to discredit needed foreign policy correctives.

    Those who haven't experienced flattery don't realize how it can overpower judgment. Those who practice it exploit the objects of their flattery for their own purposes to the detriment of the interests and objectives of those they flatter.

    And some comments are so unhinged, that they can only represent the distorted fantasies of what hasbarists imagine legitimate critics of deeply flawed Likud policies to be, whom they are attempting to impersonate. Shamir's relating of the doxxing through an impersonation website is indeed a case in point as to how these smears work, sometimes with the collusion of social media gatekeepers.

    Other than your own, will you kindly point out a single “unhinged” comment on this thread?

    • Replies: @Philip Giraldi
    Thanks Carroll - Fran is getting a bit tedious and repetitive but here at unz we do nurture free speech
    , @silviosilver
    Poor old Fran is too obsessed with rooting out knatsees.

    It's apparently escaped his/her notice that it wasn't knatsees who opened the border.

    It wasn't knatsees who effectively gave away the southwest to Mexico.

    It isn't knatsees who start pointless Middle East wars.

    It isn't knatsees who promote negrification and Islamification.
  167. Philip Giraldi says:
    October 18, 2017 at 4:06 pm GMTNEW!
    @Carroll Price
    Other than your own, will you kindly point out a single "unhinged" comment on this thread?

    Thanks Carroll – Fran is getting a bit tedious and repetitive but here at unz we do nurture free speech

    • Replies: @iffen
    tedious and repetitive

    What would writing about the same subject with more or less the same facts, week in and week out, be called?
    , @Talha
    Hey Mr. Giraldi,

    Seems some Israeli-firsters are seriously going nuts about your free speech rights to boycott Israel. This is getting out of control:
    https://twitter.com/ACLU/status/921134981652639745

    I'm wondering if this kind of thing is happening in Puerto Rico or other places - perhaps an angle for a new article?

    Peace.
  168. Rurik says:
    October 18, 2017 at 4:10 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Talha

    calling for armed American intervention in Kurdistan
     
    Bro - this is chump change as far as intervention goes. You gotta take a look at this guy!

    Avi Lipkin - apparently he's some Israeli guy that goes around speaking at evangelical churches and programs. So this guy starts out mentioning (after saying he considers Jews and Christians to be included in "my people", of course) he wrote a book called Return to Mecca and that he thinks the Biblical Jethro was the high priest at Makkah and that Moses (pbuh) went to do pilgrimage there with the Israelites, that Makkah and Madinah are part of Midyan and that there are many rites from the Hajj associated with certains Jewish rites (like the cube box they tie to their heads). I thought it was all pretty interesting and thought he was calling for more dialog between religions or cultural exchange - oh, silly, naive me. Then he turns around and says that what's going on now (after declaring Jerusalem is not holy for Muslims - thanks, Mufti Lipkin) is end game in "capture the flag" between the "Judeo-Christian" world and Islam and all they need to do is capture Makkah and Madinah* (apparently Saudis will be asking Israelis to come and save them) and annex it - and bam! Islam is defeated (a "victory for the human race" he says):
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZJtGcfRNng

    (Watch it till the end - it's that good folks! He throws in some nice mention of "taqiyyah" and stuff too!)

    Apparently the dude served in the IDF spokesman's office for a number of years - wow, didn't see that coming - LOL!
    https://www.avilipkin.net/biography

    Peace.

    *I think we all know who'll be doing the lion's share of fighting in this round of "Let's you and him fight!"

    Wow Talha,

    that’s some pretty amazing stuff there!

    if you don’t have the time to watch the whole thing, just check it out from 16:13 to 17:33

    the Jewish God loves the Christians and the Hindus and blacks, they’re “the apple of His eye”, and He loves the Muslims too! All are equal in the eyes of the Jewish God.

    and then the irony as he talks about how these people lie as a virtue, and then lie to each other, as the two of them are sitting there lying to each other

    LOL

    (now I know why I’m so cynical when it comes to religious hypocrisy)

    Peace

    • Replies: @Talha
    Hey Rurik,

    Yeah - this guys has his whole shtick down. I have heard him use phrases and parts from that little clip you mentioned on multiple interviews.

    "Wow" is right actually - there are elements in Israel so demented and power hungry that they want to go to war (well actually have the US go to war) with the entire Muslim world (because that is what going after Makkah and Madinah would likely trigger) so they can extend their real estate.

    Peace.
  169. ChuckOrloski says:
    October 18, 2017 at 4:15 pm GMT • 100 Words

    “Al-Jazeera also had a second undercover reporter injected in the Israel Lobby.”

    Phil,

    The news above left me disappointed with The Lobby’s vetting process. Maybe I overrate their skill set?

    Perhaps (conceivably) the Brit “intern” Kleinfeld’s US Lobby infiltration was deceptively planned by Mossad in order to neutralize the damage done by the facts on display in your informative / volatile article?

    I don’t trust the mothers and if the (anticipated) Kleinfeld news is not fake, The Lobby’s Damage Control function is ready to roll.

    Thank you from the bottom of my heart for tuning in.

  170. Rurik says:
    October 18, 2017 at 4:24 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @geokat62

    Abby Martin is amazingly sharp. Many of the things she says can be confirmed by Uri Avnery, both his books and articles.
     
    Hey, JS. She is sharp, indeed. But rather than having Uri Avnery confirm what she says, I think Noam Chomsky is the person who would have no difficulty concurring with this exchange between Abby Martin and Joe Rogan:

    AM - ... because the US is always with Israel, unconditionally. It’s sick, man... which is crazy because this would never be able to happen if it weren’t completely supported by the US.

    JR - And why is it supported by the US?

    AM - I don’t know. I think the US loves using Israel as a military garrison. They love using that strategic point in the Middle East to have...
     

    So, when JR asks the $64k question as to why the US unconditionally supports the Jewish state in maintaining its brutal occupation of the Palestinians, rather than identifying the nefarious influence of The Lobby (as M&W demonstrated in The Israel Lobby), Abby pulls out the Noam Chomsky canard of US imperialism. What a joke! You don’t think she may have intentionally been trying to dupe The Dumb Goyim, do you?

    She [Abby Martin] is sharp, indeed.

    she’s more than just sharp Geo, I can hardly stand to watch her. I want to reduce my molecules to binary bits and send them through the Ethernet cable to co-mingle with the digital, cyber image on the screen.

    JR – And why is it supported by the US?

    AM – I don’t know. I think the US loves using Israel as a military garrison. They love using that strategic point in the Middle East to have…

    ..Abby pulls out the Noam Chomsky canard of US imperialism. What a joke! You don’t think she may have intentionally been trying to dupe The Dumb Goyim, do you?

    good question

    I don’t think she’s Jewish, but I have seen her flail with erroneous perspectives from time to time. Like when she berated Vladimir Putin for allowing Crimea to return home to Russia.

    Perhaps she’s not as intelligent as she is OMG luscious

    sad, I just checked and she’s a sell out shill

    Martin told the Associated Press in March 2014 that she “no longer subscribes” to the theory that 9/11 was an inside job as she did earlier.[20]

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  171. iffen says:
    October 18, 2017 at 4:37 pm GMT
    @Philip Giraldi
    Thanks Carroll - Fran is getting a bit tedious and repetitive but here at unz we do nurture free speech

    tedious and repetitive

    What would writing about the same subject with more or less the same facts, week in and week out, be called?

    • Replies: @Philip Giraldi
    Gosh iffen you don't have to tune in here do you? I would think if you are bored you can always go read the Weekly Standard or even the AIPAC blog.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  172. Talha says:
    October 18, 2017 at 4:45 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Rurik
    Wow Talha,

    that's some pretty amazing stuff there!

    if you don't have the time to watch the whole thing, just check it out from 16:13 to 17:33

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZJtGcfRNng

    the Jewish God loves the Christians and the Hindus and blacks, they're "the apple of His eye", and He loves the Muslims too! All are equal in the eyes of the Jewish God.

    and then the irony as he talks about how these people lie as a virtue, and then lie to each other, as the two of them are sitting there lying to each other

    LOL

    (now I know why I'm so cynical when it comes to religious hypocrisy)

    Peace

    Hey Rurik,

    Yeah – this guys has his whole shtick down. I have heard him use phrases and parts from that little clip you mentioned on multiple interviews.

    “Wow” is right actually – there are elements in Israel so demented and power hungry that they want to go to war (well actually have the US go to war) with the entire Muslim world (because that is what going after Makkah and Madinah would likely trigger) so they can extend their real estate.

    Peace.

    • Replies: @Rurik
    Hey Talha,

    so they can extend their real estate.
     
    I suspect that if they could get the West to fight an existential war with Islam, they'd do it even if they didn't get an inch of land out of the carnage.

    They'd simply love to see their enemies (all non-Jews) butcher each other, for the shear pleasure of seeing all that suffering and misery and death.

    It is written'

    Peace
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  173. Andrei Martyanov says: • Website
    October 18, 2017 at 4:56 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Fran Macadam
    With fans like these to shoot him in the foot, Phil needs no enemies. Associating them with him is in itself a kind of weaponized ad hominem anti-antisemitism. The objective is to discredit needed foreign policy correctives.

    Those who haven't experienced flattery don't realize how it can overpower judgment. Those who practice it exploit the objects of their flattery for their own purposes to the detriment of the interests and objectives of those they flatter.

    And some comments are so unhinged, that they can only represent the distorted fantasies of what hasbarists imagine legitimate critics of deeply flawed Likud policies to be, whom they are attempting to impersonate. Shamir's relating of the doxxing through an impersonation website is indeed a case in point as to how these smears work, sometimes with the collusion of social media gatekeepers.

    With fans like these to shoot him in the foot, Phil needs no enemies. Associating them with him is in itself a kind of weaponized ad hominem anti-antisemitism. The objective is to discredit needed foreign policy correctives.

    I’ll give you that some (few) are, indeed, unhinged but there is a lot of substance also in comments and by far not all people posting are unhinged. But what I cannot give you is the fact that needed “corrections” to foreign policy could be made without complete removal of primarily Jewish geopolitical and strategic “scholarship” from the position of power in the US. The problem today is more than just of some specifics which need to be “corrected” (I am almost tempted to use the voice of the guy from bathroom speaking to Jack Nicholson in Shining), the problem is metaphysical–it is fundamental. Almost whole US foreign (and military) policy had been subverted and put to the service of the state of Israel through US Jewish (at least most of them) elite in US. US culture in general is being put to service of Israel. The Holocaust industry in US is also despicable. You also have to remember that Phil never spoke only about “Jews”, recall his excellent piece on what he brilliantly described as “Old Testament Armed Forces”.

    • Replies: @Fran Macadam
    The problem for a purge of Jews from participating in government policy is that it can't fly in a democratic country that must allow participation from everyone. It simply can't happen that way, no matter how much one dislikes the policies, those who contribute to them, or how much one has developed a distaste for an ethnic or religious background. It is legitimate for people who are misinformed, mistaken or who act for their own interests to bring those into play in the public sphere, as well as those who are not of the same mind.

    There's a lot of deception and propaganda being bandied about in furtherance of achieving whatever aims people bring to politics. Certainly a huge amount of this effort is not in the interests of almost all ordinary citizens outside an elite.

    I fully support all efforts to bring what's hidden in darkness into public light, by any and all parties engaging in deception.

    However some commentary generates more heat than light and is hardly nuanced to reflect reality, but rather personal bugaboos. I think unhinged talk assigning immutable negative characteristcs to "The Joos" is as self deceptive and counterproductive as James Clapper doing the same to Russians.

    The country's becoming unhinged in many ways and that sickness is being played out on all sides, including to some degree the ones I sympathize with.
  174. Philip Giraldi says:
    October 18, 2017 at 4:59 pm GMTNEW!
    @iffen
    tedious and repetitive

    What would writing about the same subject with more or less the same facts, week in and week out, be called?

    Gosh iffen you don’t have to tune in here do you? I would think if you are bored you can always go read the Weekly Standard or even the AIPAC blog.

    • Replies: @iffen
    Gosh iffen you don’t have to tune in here do you? I would think if you are bored you can always go read the Weekly Standard or even the AIPAC blog.

    I am not bored. Just because someone is mistaken in their approach to a subject does not mean that I cannot learn from them.

    I would very much like to see these warmongers replaced and weakened. I would very much like to understand exactly how they accomplish their objectives. I wish you all the success in getting at them.

    I thought that I made an important observation here that shows the MSM leads the interventionist brigades and do not even try and fake objectivity anymore.


    iffen says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:47 pm GMT
    NPR Morning Edition 10/17/17
    Rachel Martin talks to Vahil Ali, the communications director for the Kurdish president.
    In which she tries to steer him into calling for armed American intervention in Kurdistan to resist the Iranian sponsored militia.
     
    David Greene interviewed Monovithya Kem.

    This is a quote from her:

    The Cambodian government has now been receiving unprecedented support from China, which is why the U.S. has been a target of attack ... for over a year now. Perhaps the U.S. lack of engagement in the region sends a signal to other places that it's okay for them [China] to take over.

    GREENE: Do you want and need help from the United States right now?

    Now that is taxpayers’ money at work!

    Wait! Are you okay with that China pivot thing?

  175. Simon in London says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:34 pm GMT

    “what happens to your career when you appear to be critical of Israel.”

    Well the Israelis didn’t like Obama much, but they couldn’t overcome the love of left-liberal diaspora Jews for him.

  176. Anon says: • Disclaimer
    October 18, 2017 at 5:41 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Uebersetzer
    There may be limits to their power in Britain. Jeremy Corbyn is hated by them, and stories are regularly run in the MSM, in Britain and also (of course!) in the New York Times claiming that under Corbyn Labour is a haven of anti-Semitism. Corbyn actually gained millions of votes in the last election. Perhaps they will nail him somewhere down the road but they have failed so far.

    “One of plaintiffs, who had called for critics of Israel to “die in a hole” and had personally offered to “take down” a Labour Party official, responded bitterly. She said that the Ofcom judgment would serve as a “precedent for the infringement of privacy of any Jewish person involved in public life.”
    That was Jewish Labour Movement director and former Israeli embassy officer Ella Rose.

    Well. Helen Thomas was an old and honorable woman and highly respected American journalist when a weasel of Jewish persuasion had a private conversation with her and then made this private conversation public. Mrs. Thomas was almost 90 years old but this did not stop the vicious tribe from hounding her and from making her fired for the alleged anti-semitism.
    “In May 2010 Thomas was approached by Rabbi David Nesenoff with a camcorder outside the White House asking about her opinion on Israel. Thomas replied “I think they should get the hell out of Palestine”, and when the Rabbi furthered his questions, and asked where she thought Israelis should go, Thomas said that they should go home to Poland, Germany and other countries where they came from.” “What I meant was they should stay where they are because they’re not being persecuted—not since World War II, not since 1945,” she said.
    She was ostracized by most of her former colleagues and only a few reporters did stand by her.” http://www.alarabiya.net/articles/2011/03/19/142174.html

    Read More
  177. iffen says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:42 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Philip Giraldi
    Gosh iffen you don't have to tune in here do you? I would think if you are bored you can always go read the Weekly Standard or even the AIPAC blog.

    Gosh iffen you don’t have to tune in here do you? I would think if you are bored you can always go read the Weekly Standard or even the AIPAC blog.

    I am not bored. Just because someone is mistaken in their approach to a subject does not mean that I cannot learn from them.

    I would very much like to see these warmongers replaced and weakened. I would very much like to understand exactly how they accomplish their objectives. I wish you all the success in getting at them.

    I thought that I made an important observation here that shows the MSM leads the interventionist brigades and do not even try and fake objectivity anymore.

    iffen says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:47 pm GMT
    NPR Morning Edition 10/17/17
    Rachel Martin talks to Vahil Ali, the communications director for the Kurdish president.
    In which she tries to steer him into calling for armed American intervention in Kurdistan to resist the Iranian sponsored militia.

    David Greene interviewed Monovithya Kem.

    This is a quote from her:

    The Cambodian government has now been receiving unprecedented support from China, which is why the U.S. has been a target of attack … for over a year now. Perhaps the U.S. lack of engagement in the region sends a signal to other places that it’s okay for them [China] to take over.

    GREENE: Do you want and need help from the United States right now?

    Now that is taxpayers’ money at work!

    Wait! Are you okay with that China pivot thing?

    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    (Sigh) Little iffen-iffen to P.G.: "Are you okay with that China pivot thing?"

    Oh man, you are a dumber-dumb goy... even more so than I had initially figured.

    (Sigh) What really matters is the fact that The Goldman Sachs Group is "okay" with the American Israeli Empire's pivot east!

    Selah Trump Administration Treasury Secretary Mnuchin & Chief Economic Advisor Cohn.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  178. ChuckOrloski says:
    October 18, 2017 at 6:19 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @iffen
    Gosh iffen you don’t have to tune in here do you? I would think if you are bored you can always go read the Weekly Standard or even the AIPAC blog.

    I am not bored. Just because someone is mistaken in their approach to a subject does not mean that I cannot learn from them.

    I would very much like to see these warmongers replaced and weakened. I would very much like to understand exactly how they accomplish their objectives. I wish you all the success in getting at them.

    I thought that I made an important observation here that shows the MSM leads the interventionist brigades and do not even try and fake objectivity anymore.


    iffen says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:47 pm GMT
    NPR Morning Edition 10/17/17
    Rachel Martin talks to Vahil Ali, the communications director for the Kurdish president.
    In which she tries to steer him into calling for armed American intervention in Kurdistan to resist the Iranian sponsored militia.
     
    David Greene interviewed Monovithya Kem.

    This is a quote from her:

    The Cambodian government has now been receiving unprecedented support from China, which is why the U.S. has been a target of attack ... for over a year now. Perhaps the U.S. lack of engagement in the region sends a signal to other places that it's okay for them [China] to take over.

    GREENE: Do you want and need help from the United States right now?

    Now that is taxpayers’ money at work!

    Wait! Are you okay with that China pivot thing?

    (Sigh) Little iffen-iffen to P.G.: “Are you okay with that China pivot thing?”

    Oh man, you are a dumber-dumb goy… even more so than I had initially figured.

    (Sigh) What really matters is the fact that The Goldman Sachs Group is “okay” with the American Israeli Empire’s pivot east!

    Selah Trump Administration Treasury Secretary Mnuchin & Chief Economic Advisor Cohn.

  179. Alden says:
    October 18, 2017 at 7:03 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jilles dykstra
    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.
    The problem is how to end it.
    I do not see how, in a democracy.

    Absolutely right about the State Department and people like me and you being aware for decades. Way back in the late 1940s the Jews destroyed the careers of Forrestal, Ball and others who objected to Israel.

    In fact the Jews may have killed Forrestal. My opinion isn’t may have killed but just plain killed

    America is not a democracy. It’s an oligarchy with Jews at the top ruling everything.

    Read More
    There's reasons to believe General George Patton's name should also be added to the long list of troublesome individuals who died suddenly under mysterious circumstances relating to accidents and suicides never fully investigated.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  180. chris says:
    October 18, 2017 at 7:05 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Fran Macadam
    With fans like these to shoot him in the foot, Phil needs no enemies. Associating them with him is in itself a kind of weaponized ad hominem anti-antisemitism. The objective is to discredit needed foreign policy correctives.

    Those who haven't experienced flattery don't realize how it can overpower judgment. Those who practice it exploit the objects of their flattery for their own purposes to the detriment of the interests and objectives of those they flatter.

    And some comments are so unhinged, that they can only represent the distorted fantasies of what hasbarists imagine legitimate critics of deeply flawed Likud policies to be, whom they are attempting to impersonate. Shamir's relating of the doxxing through an impersonation website is indeed a case in point as to how these smears work, sometimes with the collusion of social media gatekeepers.

    Sorry Fran, I completely DISAGREE with this and with your previous comment.

    Answer Wally’s question with an argument if you have one; don’t try to ostracize him with smears.

    I apreciate you looking out for Phil, but who put you in charge of censoring this forum?
    At the heart of every do-gooder on a crusade to improve everyone is a proto-totalitarian out to impose his will on them.

    Read More
  181. renfro says:
    October 18, 2017 at 7:57 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Carroll Price

    ….we average citizens cant be touched by the zios, they cant take our jobs or money they have no power over John Q Public , their power ends with the politicians and media/press…..iow its up to us…
     
    Due to political correct speech codes (Cultural Marxism) this is unfortunately not true. Anyone today holding a job in the public or private sector who dares make statements critical of Jews, Blacks, transvestites, homos etc, (on or off the job, or via social media) are fired on the spot. Political correctness has done it's job and done it well.

    Well I’ll amend my instructions….”IF’ you are retired or don’t need a job then the TRAITOR movement is up to you.
    I guess I tend to think those spending time on politics here have graduated from the working world.
    Still, in your private conversations you can pass on what you think of politicians who put Israel ahead of the US

  182. chris says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:02 pm GMT
    @utu
    as admirers of Jews

    The admiring is being manufactured by HBD and IQ cultists by spreading the meme of Jewish cognitive superiority and thus them being the rightful elite in the society. The scraps from the table tossed by Derbyshires, Murrays, Cochrans and Sailers to the alt-right deplorables are that they are themselves smarter than Blacks and Mexicans which is the usual divide et impera stratagem schtick but the real beef is in the acceptance of Jewish supremacy meme and affirmation of the current status quo in the so called meritocratic society. The meme goes as follows: Jews are in charge because of higher IQ which is not their fault. Anybody with high IQ can be in charge, right? This meme completely avoids the issue of ethnic activism, nepotism and collusion and other group survival strategies.

    This meme completely avoids the issue of ethnic activism, nepotism and collusion and other group survival strategies.

    Very good point; among the “other strategies,” threatening and bullying are the weapons of choice.

  183. renfro says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:11 pm GMT
    @anon
    An excellent article. I would suggest that Philip Giraldi use a term like AFI..Advocates For Israel, to describe the people who perpetrate these shenanigans affecting our governance. There are lots of ways that people think they're 'Jews' and lots of ways that people think about what a 'Jew' is. So, especially given that it's such a laden term, I think he'd do better to address himself specifically to the characters he's talking about at all times and leave the unintentional wide brush shorthand behind.
    People hold a lot of individual concepts about the term 'Jew' and a lot of misery has been contributed to by failure to ask the question "what do you mean by 'Jew'?"
    Judaism is of course a religion, and people also identify with cultures that have been associated with it, and some are members of ethnic groups that have historically been closely associated with that religion.
    One can no more be born a Jew than a bricklayer or truck driver - even though that bricklayer or truck driver can decide they're a Jew if they choose to.
    There are a lot of differences between people who self-identify as Jews, so that's what I try to say to keep my thinking clear - 'people who self-identify as being Jewish'.
    This may seem a little strained, but I think in light of the fact that the term 'Jew' is so unspecific in itself, it's worth the effort to make clear that no matter whomever is being referred to, this single term tells nothing of any detail about them while simultaneously lighting up whatever concepts the word is associated with in one's brain.
    With unexamined, generalized and thus poorly understood terms, caution is in order.

    As I have said before its perfectly legitimate to hold two views on Jews…..one can have a good opinion of individual Jews and a negative opinion of the ‘Tribal group’.

    Read More
  184. chris says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:16 pm GMT

    In the whole issue of the siege of Quatar, I wonder (rhetorically) if the Saudi condition demanding the closing of Al Jazeera was in any way related to the British undercover film and the upcoming one about AIPAC [or more aptly named IPAC].

    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Hey Chris,

    As your comment began about the weird Qatar - Saud Family feud which is now (naturally) history for the Corporate Media, I became very interested in your ability to make "linkage" where many other top notch thinkers do not.

    I admit to not having a solid handle on the remainder of your comment, Chris, but I am always -- perhaps to an excessive / obsessive level -- on alert for Israeli THEATER productions.

    They have no fear about anything nefarious (evil) having come out into "in your face" public view. (Sigh) This includes even the action of well intentioned moles planted inside Jewish Lobby Clearinghouses everywhere and subsequent daring public reporting. Wielding omnipotent political power as Brother Nathanael taught here at the U.R., the Tel Aviv Masters of The Game of One (1) Throne simply do not give a fuck about who I knows what! It's Alfred E. Neumann reborn, "What, me worry?" (Sigh) And they mock the dumb goyim and refer to them as "downswingers." Thanks to arrogant & elite spinmeister, David Brooks, for the rather catchy name, "downswingers."

    Thanks, Chris. As you please, I'd like to read more from you on the "siege of Qatar" and Al-Jazeera's fascinating undercover film!

    Selah (Kleinfeld sounds like Seinfeld) & By Deception We Do War and Even Suspicious Dumb Goyim are Noted for Being Open to Mossad Deception to their Own Peril.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  185. JackOH says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:19 pm GMT • 100 Words

    FWIW-I’m sort of torn between Fran’s moderation and other folks’, uh, enthusiasm. At the end of the day, Phil is the guy who seems to me unfairly taken down, and Phil’s voice may/is a check on the coming war with Iran. IOW-let a hundred flowers bloom if it’ll help Phil get back more D. C. cred.

  186. Carroll Price says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:26 pm GMT
    @Alden
    Absolutely right about the State Department and people like me and you being aware for decades. Way back in the late 1940s the Jews destroyed the careers of Forrestal, Ball and others who objected to Israel.

    In fact the Jews may have killed Forrestal. My opinion isn't may have killed but just plain killed

    America is not a democracy. It's an oligarchy with Jews at the top ruling everything.

    There’s reasons to believe General George Patton’s name should also be added to the long list of troublesome individuals who died suddenly under mysterious circumstances relating to accidents and suicides never fully investigated.

    • Replies: @Andrei Martyanov

    never fully investigated.
     
    Not true. Ladislas Farago (CIA officer) points directly to Wehrmacht officers who conceived and spread those rumors of Patton's "murder". Farago wrote an excellent account in his Last Days Of Patton. It is a very important book, despite the fact of Farago trying to withhold irresistible emotions. So, I wouldn't add Patton to anything.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  187. utu says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:29 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Carroll Price
    With little doubt, it also has a lot to do with Christian religious teachings regarding Jews as being the chosen ones, the apple of God's eye, etc. etc. Here in the Bible belt, uttering a comment critical of Jews, is worse than suggesting one's mother is a whore, and that’s putting it lightly. Some people claim that the worship of Jews by fundamentalist Christians (along with the acceptance of Israel as their rightful homeland) is due to the 1917 publication of the annotated Schofield Bible, which elevated Jews from their formally accepted role as the killers of Christ, to the chosen ones. In any case, the release of the Schofield version of the King James Bible (WW 1 followed by the Balfour Resolution leading to the creation of Israel) fits in nicely with the role Jews played, and continue to play in former and current events.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scofield_Reference_Bible
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C._I._Scofield

    You are right. Protestants of evangelical variety were heavily indoctrinated into believing that Jews were the chosen ones which was in conflict with obligation to proselytize and convert the heathens. Basically it amounted to de facto rejection of the new convenient brought by New Testament. It is reasonable to assume that the evangelical heresy is lost for Christianity.

    In case of Catholic Church it is more complicated and nuanced. But in last few years it was decided that Jews will no longer be sought for conversion and that they can get salvation by their own means within Judaism. And also JPII addressed Jews as the elder brothers in faith and it was taken, possibly out of context, as Jewish superiority in religious matters. There is a lot of activism going on the front of “Judaization” of the RCC. I think that the defeat of the RCC is the Holy Grail of Jewish activism that is being sought for many centuries.

    The target audience of the HBD and IQ narrative is not Christian and certainly not Catholic. This narrative is strongly promulgated on this site. This includes Sailler, Derbyshire, Thompson. Belief in IQ is de rigueur at unz.com. The intended target are chiefly younger men of libertarian tendencies. They are to be the shock troops and the future cannon fodder for the neoliberal NWO. Additional injection of Islamophobia to the Jewish supremacism is meant to produce Weltanshauung that overlooks intricacies of political shenanigans of Israel in the Middle East. Basically this is the programming for atheists and agnostics.

    • Replies: @anarchyst
    The “beginning of the end” of Catholicism was sealed with the infiltration of the Catholic Church “Vatican II Ecumenical Council” of the 1960s by Jews and Protestants.
    Much Catholic ritual was discarded, as well as the promotion of the absolution of the Jews for Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and death, despite vitriolic Jewish hatred of Jesus Christ which exists to this day. The fact is, the Jews DID get the Romans to crucify Jesus Christ and DID accept full responsibility for the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. As is the case today, they got others (Pontius Pilate) do do their "dirty work" for them...
    Abandoning the use of Latin in the Mass destroyed its “universality”. Previous to Vatican II, one could attend Mass anywhere in the Roman Catholic world and understand the meaning of the Mass.
    Prohibition of the celebration of the Tridentine Mass (except by special ecclesiastical permission) pushed many Catholics away from the new “Modern Mass” and the New Church, in general…It took a brave Cardinal Lefebvre and the Society of St. Pius X to “push back" against Vatican II and re-legitimize the celebration of the pre-Vatican II Tridentine Mass and other Catholic rites.
    In pre-Vatican II times, the priest (celebrant of the Mass) was considered to be a part of the congregation, and a representative of the people.
    By turning the priest around to face the congregation, the priest was no longer a representative, but an “actor”, diminishing his status and importance.
    One area where the Catholic Church could improve itself involves celibacy, which is NOT Church “dogma” or doctrine. Celibacy was put in place during the middle ages in order to keep Church property from being inherited by family and relatives of priests and bishops. Celibacy was based on purely financial considerations–nothing more. It is interesting to note that Episcopal (Anglican) priests who convert to Catholicism can bring their families with them to the Church while Roman Catholic priests are denied marriage.
    It was a grave mistake by the Church to de-legitimize celebration of pre-Vatican II principles...
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  188. utu says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:33 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete
    I agree!

    It reeks of "supremacism."

    Same goes for the transparent farces, the various "prizes, " one of the most obvious being O-bomb-a's "Peace" Prize. If that didn't expose the farce, nothing did and nothing will.

    Here's Walter Lippman, (Jewish), who although as flawed as anyone (IQ notwithstanding), recognized the "tests" for what they were.

    “One has only to read around in the literature of the subject, but more especially in the work of popularizers like McDougall and Stoddard, to see how easily the Intelligence test can be turned into an engine of cruelty, how easily in the hands of blundering or prejudiced men it could turn into a method of stamping a permanent sense of inferiority upon the soul of a child.

    - Walter Lippmann, The Abuse of the Tests, The New Republic, November 15, 1922, p. 297 –
    http://www.unz.org/Pub/NewRepublic-1922nov15-00297
     

    how easily the Intelligence test can be turned into an engine of cruelty, how easily in the hands of blundering or prejudiced men it could turn into a method of stamping a permanent sense of inferiority upon the soul of a child

    Perfect for the neoliberal NWO. Unscrupulousness with a solid dose of sadism is the ticket for the career in this NWO.

  189. Carroll Price says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:39 pm GMT
    @utu
    as admirers of Jews

    The admiring is being manufactured by HBD and IQ cultists by spreading the meme of Jewish cognitive superiority and thus them being the rightful elite in the society. The scraps from the table tossed by Derbyshires, Murrays, Cochrans and Sailers to the alt-right deplorables are that they are themselves smarter than Blacks and Mexicans which is the usual divide et impera stratagem schtick but the real beef is in the acceptance of Jewish supremacy meme and affirmation of the current status quo in the so called meritocratic society. The meme goes as follows: Jews are in charge because of higher IQ which is not their fault. Anybody with high IQ can be in charge, right? This meme completely avoids the issue of ethnic activism, nepotism and collusion and other group survival strategies.

    Anybody with high IQ can be in charge, right?

    Well, no that ain’t right. At least not according to ANTIFA leftist who condemn high-IQ white people (only Gentiles mind you) for advocating white supremacy.

    • Replies: @Avery
    {....who condemn high-IQ white people (only Gentiles mind you) for advocating white supremacy.}

    Well, you might be right.

    But from what I have read and heard (vids), 'whites' do not advocate white supremacy: they demand due recognition of accomplishments of European ancestry peoples (whites?), including those in these United States of America, and demand a stop to denigration and vilification of whites as a group: vilification - just because they are white.

    At least that's the way I see it.

    October 18, 2017 at 8:40 pm GMT • 100 Words

    It should be recalled that in 1993, as Israel and the Palestinians signed the Oslo accords on the White House lawn, the watching world assumed the aim was to create a Palestinian state.

    But it seems most US politicians never received that memo. Under pressure from Israel’s powerful lobbyists, the US Congress hurriedly passed legislation to pre-empt the peace process. One such law compels the United States to cancel funding to any UN body that admits the Palestinians. http://mondoweiss.net/2017/10/reasons-quitting-unesco/

    The Great Lobby at works always at works Doesnt sleep. Doesn’t help the benefactor and lies doenst know how to behave in civilized way how to keep promise
    No wonder they tweeted that Iran Decertification was a great overdue long past overdue deal

    Read More
  191. Stan d Mute says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:46 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @jilles dykstra
    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.
    The problem is how to end it.
    I do not see how, in a democracy.

    All these things are known for a long time for those interested.
    The problem is how to end it.
    I do not see how, in a democracy.

    (1). Eliminate so-called “dual citizenship” or at minimum eliminate voting rights and political activism by any who hold foreign citizenship
    (2). Eliminate all political funding by non-citizens including PACs and corporations
    (3). Limit voting among citizens solely to those who pay more in tax than they receive in any form from government
    (4). Criminalize foreign lobbying
    (5). Limit citizen financing/lobbying to a rational number to minimize the influence of the billionaires ($25,000/person/yr total?)

    You could take this much further with restrictions like:
    (A). Limit suffrage to natural born citizens
    (B). Limit suffrage to third generation natural born citizens
    (C). Define natural born citizens as having two natural born citizen parents
    Etc

    The problem is not democracy since we theoretically have a representative republic. The problem is (1) our treasonous Courts and (2) our treasonous legislators and executive. Nevertheless, the reason our system is so completely rotten is ultimately that our citizenry is too stupid and continually returns traitors like John McCain et al to office.

    Read More
  192. Alden says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:49 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Malla
    When the Jewish Messiah comes, all of us goyim (Black, White, Yellow, brown or Red) will be living like today's Palestinians. Our slave descendant will be scurrying around in their ghettos afraid of the Greater Israeli Army military andriod drones in the sky.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfsf6go7MVM

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBRxt5ufnGg

    But if I was a Westerner, I would support Israel any day. Because if the Israeli state were to be ever dismantled, all of them Israelis would go to the West. Why would you want that?

    Problem is, about 20 percent of Israeli Jewish citizens live in the US. They are mostly Mizrahi wanting to get away from the discrimination against them in Israel. Many are Mizrahi Mafia with warrants out in Israel. They are mostly in Florida and California. They are into all sorts of fraud and scams.

    I assume some Israeli Jews live Europe, Australia etc. so they refuse to stay in their little heaven on earth.

    I’m proud to boast that I managed to get 4 Mizrahi Mafia pimp sex trafficker HI B visa fraud guys deported back to Israel. I quietly gathered evidence and when I had enough called the State Departmen sex trafficking unit. It was State, not FBI that deported them back to Israel.

    Read More
    Bravo!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  193. utu says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:56 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Andrei Martyanov

    The admiring is being manufactured by HBD and IQ cultists by spreading the meme of Jewish cognitive superiority and thus them being the rightful elite in the society.
     
    I seldom agree with you, but this is spot on. I have vast first hand experience not only with "smart" Jews but with, and a majority, of many of them, including with very high IQs being a complete dumbfvcks, totally ignorant and lacking any serious intellectual capability, not to speak of being cultured in a broader sense.

    This meme completely avoids the issue of ethnic activism, nepotism and collusion and other group survival strategies.
     
    Completely true. Enough to take a look at neocons and WASPies leaking their boots--a panopticon of bellicose mediocrity at best, at worst... people who have no clue. Results speak volumes.

    I seldom agree with you, but this is spot on. I should say thank but your approval makes me wonder if I might be incorrect.

    What is your take on AK? What is his mission in Russia? Is the spreading of IQ gospel part of it? Who is paying for it?

    Read More
    I should say thank but your approval makes me wonder if I might be incorrect.
     
    Then disregard my approval. Per AK, I prefer to speak unplesantries to the face, not discuss people behind their backs.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  194. anon says: • Disclaimer
    October 18, 2017 at 8:59 pm GMT • 200 Words

    A representative of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces told an Israeli media outlet on Tuesday that “all our friends have abandoned us” and blamed the US for “ultimately helping Iran conquer” the city of Kirkuk in northern Iraq.
    Trump’s neutrality has drawn sharp criticism from leading US politicians, including Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain (R-AZ), Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and Marco Rubio (R-FL), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. All three legislators separately condemned the Iraqi government

    “We cannot forget the Iranian regime provides cash, weapons, training, and military orders to Shia militias that are right now near Kirkuk,” Rubio added, highlighting Iran’s central role in the assault. Meanwhile, Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ), a longstanding ally of the Kurds in the House of Representatives, challenged Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to “prove Baghdad is not the puppet of Tehran” by halting the Kirkuk operation, warning that he would otherwise advocate for the suspension of US funding to Iraq “as it cannot in good conscience send money to an Iranian patsy working to subvert American interests.”

    https://www.algemeiner.com/2017/10/17/us-helping-iran-conquer-kirkuk-kurdish-military-official-tells-israeli-news-outlet/

    3 puppets are looking into a mirror but couldn’t recognize themselves . The Lobby has done a great job

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  195. Alden says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:01 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @The Alarmist
    So how is using money we give them as foreign aid (it's fungible by any definition of the US Treasury and Justice Department) to lobby our legislators not a form of money laundering? Somebody ought to tell Mnuchin to get FINCEN on this ... yeah, I know, it sounded naive as I typed it. FINCEN is only there to harass little people like you and me.

    I’ve thought about that. American taxpayers give money to foreign governments. The foreign governments use some of that money to lobby our despicable congress critters for more of the tax payers money.

    Q. What is foreign aid?

    A. 1. Foreign aid is a transfer of money from the working class of the first world to the aristocrats of the turd world.

    A. 2. Foreign aid is direct deposit for dictators.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  196. Avery says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:01 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Carroll Price

    Anybody with high IQ can be in charge, right?
     
    Well, no that ain't right. At least not according to ANTIFA leftist who condemn high-IQ white people (only Gentiles mind you) for advocating white supremacy.

    {….who condemn high-IQ white people (only Gentiles mind you) for advocating white supremacy.}

    Well, you might be right.

    But from what I have read and heard (vids), ‘whites’ do not advocate white supremacy: they demand due recognition of accomplishments of European ancestry peoples (whites?), including those in these United States of America, and demand a stop to denigration and vilification of whites as a group: vilification – just because they are white.

    At least that’s the way I see it.

  197. Alden says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:04 pm GMT
    @utu
    as admirers of Jews

    The admiring is being manufactured by HBD and IQ cultists by spreading the meme of Jewish cognitive superiority and thus them being the rightful elite in the society. The scraps from the table tossed by Derbyshires, Murrays, Cochrans and Sailers to the alt-right deplorables are that they are themselves smarter than Blacks and Mexicans which is the usual divide et impera stratagem schtick but the real beef is in the acceptance of Jewish supremacy meme and affirmation of the current status quo in the so called meritocratic society. The meme goes as follows: Jews are in charge because of higher IQ which is not their fault. Anybody with high IQ can be in charge, right? This meme completely avoids the issue of ethnic activism, nepotism and collusion and other group survival strategies.

    Average Israeli IQ is 95.

    Read More
    I have always believed that Israelis having superior intellect was a false narrative, however, I would like to see where you sourced it to be 95?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  198. Andrei Martyanov says: • Website
    October 18, 2017 at 9:08 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Carroll Price
    There's reasons to believe General George Patton's name should also be added to the long list of troublesome individuals who died suddenly under mysterious circumstances relating to accidents and suicides never fully investigated.

    never fully investigated.

    Not true. Ladislas Farago (CIA officer) points directly to Wehrmacht officers who conceived and spread those rumors of Patton’s “murder”. Farago wrote an excellent account in his Last Days Of Patton. It is a very important book, despite the fact of Farago trying to withhold irresistible emotions. So, I wouldn’t add Patton to anything.

    • Replies: @Alden
    Farrago was a pro Israel propagandist. I don't believe a word he said about Patton or anything else.

    Neither will I say for sure that Jews killed Patton. But his death, like Forrestal's was SOP for an organization to get rid of an opponent.
    , @Carroll Price
    Oh well, then pardon the hell out of my suspicions. If a CIA officer said no conspiracy was involved, then it's got to be true.
    , @Carroll Price
    Why am I not surprised to learn that Farago was a Hungarian Jew? An important bit of information that surely would not have been allowed in a Wikipedia article if not for the fact that Farago is considered by most History Channel types, to have been a famous writer.

    “He appeared as a contestant on the January 22, 1957 episode of To Tell the Truth. He was Jewish.[4]”

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ladislas_Farago
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  199. Andrei Martyanov says: • Website
    October 18, 2017 at 9:08 pm GMT
    @utu
    I seldom agree with you, but this is spot on. I should say thank but your approval makes me wonder if I might be incorrect.

    What is your take on AK? What is his mission in Russia? Is the spreading of IQ gospel part of it? Who is paying for it?

    I should say thank but your approval makes me wonder if I might be incorrect.

    Then disregard my approval. Per AK, I prefer to speak unplesantries to the face, not discuss people behind their backs.

    • Replies: @utu
    Then disregard my approval. - No, I am taking it. I attempted and apparently failed to be funny. AK is a public person, but I understand.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  200. Alden says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:10 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete
    Thanks for that. Followed your link. This seems quite typical. Make a ton of bucks in some shady business, build a museum or hospital or whatever, and yer now a "philanthropist."

    What a deal.


    If you’ve ever been to a famous art museum or glanced around a prestigious university, you’ve probably seen a wing or building named after a member of the Sackler family. But many may not know that the family’s fortune comes from selling pharmaceuticals—most notably OxyContin, the addictive painkiller at the center of America’s opioid epidemic.

    Read more: http://forward.com/fast-forward/385375/the-jewish-family-making-billions-from-the-opioid-crisis/
     

    You probably already know that a grandfather of FDR, Warren Delano II made a fortune or two from running opium derivatives to China on clipper ships an selling narcs to the Union Army in the War Between the States. FDR was "fond" of China. I wonder why. Hated the Japanese too, who were slowly eradicating opium addiction in areas they occupied. Coincidence? Benevolence?

    So you believe that wounded soldiers suffering terrible agony should not be given painkillers?

    I assume you believe that surgery and amputations on wounded soldiers should be carried out without anesthesia or pain killers?

    So you believe that surgery should be carried out without anesthesia?

    I hope you are not a surgeon , physician, nurse therapist or have anything to do with the medical profession.

    Read More
    October 18, 2017 at 9:13 pm GMT
    @Avery
    {... who dares make statements critical of }

    It's way beyond that by now: not only you cannot be critical, but are _required_ to be supportive of whatever the Commissars decide the Hoi Polloi are to be supportive of.

    To wit:

    [Air Force punishes colonel who refused to affirm gay marriage, attorney says]
    http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/10/16/air-force-punishes-colonel-who-refused-to-affirm-gay-marriage-attorney-says.html

    {The Air Force has punished a highly-decorated and respected colonel after he refused to publicly affirm the same-sex spouse of a retiring subordinate.}

    He was on the verge of promotion to general and will never get that promotion.

    Read More
  202. Alden says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:30 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @renfro
    '' WASP culture has always been allied with Jews to destroy white Christians who are not WASPs. You cannot solve ‘the Jewish problem’ unless you also solve ‘the WASP problem.’


    Bull hockey.
    What the hell kind of drugs are you on?

    I wouldn’t go so far as to say WASPS are allied with Jews. But I always thought that affirmative action was a joint WASP Jew effort to keep middle class Protestants and Catholics down by eliminating merit qualifications

    I hate the term WASP. It’s actually a perjorative like wop or dirty mick hillbilly White trash or pollack. It was actually WASP hating Jews that invented the term. And it’s not a nice term. Wasps are nasty insects. They could have come up with NEPE, Northern European Protestant Elite or something not a nasty insect.

    Supposedly in 1936 Bnai Brith came out with a statement that the reformation was created by Jews to split Christendom. It sounds unbelievable but the early Protestants really dove into the Old Testament and rejected the Christian part.

    Angles and Saxons are a teeny tiny part of the European population. There are far more Protestants of German and other British ethnicities than just Anglos and Saxons.

    Read More
    What have you got against wasps? They are extremely beneficial and underappreciated members of the insect family. Not known for stinging people, they are notably predatory on larval stage pest insects. (They're an efficient control agent for green tomato hornworm.)

    Your unpleasant experiences are more likely with hornets or ground bees. Even the beloved European honeybee is more threatening that a wasp. My childhood was punctuated with stings on bare feet in clover.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  203. Rurik says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:35 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus

    (Or you can listen while you do something else.)
     
    The Avi Lipkin videos that Talha linked
    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/the-lobby-british-style/#comment-2046840

    offer an object lesson in why it's a mistake to "listen while you do something else."

    1. You can't fact-check or even follow the logic carefully when multi-tasking.

    2. Images, color, movement, sounds are far more readily absorbed & given value than are words; they appeal to senses/emotions; are less susceptible to critical analysis. You have to be on guard ---

    2. Lipkin is most likely well-trained in the art of selling BS -- Elmer Gantry peddling war, not snake oil

    3. His message is carefully constructed: up front, "I love CHRISTIANS & Jews"

    SIDEBAR: [which explains why Lipkin left USA for Israel & served in IDF for 16 years
    At risk of offending 200 vs 1000 words, recall that Jewish Communists wrote the scripts for Frank Capra's Why WeFight, to get US into war in Europe; Capra 'chose' as theme, "You shall know the truth & truth shall make you free," and background music was "Onward Christian Soldiers." Christians were so well loved they stomped all over Europe and killed millions of Christians.];

    Lipkin repeats for emphasis the words he wants the distracted listener to remember. "Jews and Christians together" and "JudeoChristian" (vs. Allah/Satan & Iran) is repeated thru out.

    Then A bunch of details are offered to "prove" that the Arabian desert belongs to Jews. Anyone remember those details? Anyone remember that the Hebrews wandered in the desert 40 years as punishment for worshiping golden calf -- 40 years meant the generation would die out -- they were NOT TO BE PERMITTED TO ENTER THE PROMISED LAND.
    Then, "Islam/Allah is Satan" is introduced."
    Only at the very end does he say the word, Iran: people tend to remember the first parts and the last parts of, advertising, etc.

    4. He never offers a Ginsu knife.

    otoh, I cleared out the basement space where the summer stuff goes --- I'll watch Atzmon while hauling in the lawn chairs.

    Then A bunch of details are offered to “prove” that the Arabian desert belongs to Jews. Anyone remember those details?

    it’s actually quite simple S2C, if you watch the video at 4:12, he explains that ownership of any land is determined by whether or not the sole of a Jewish foot has stepped there. If it has, the land belongs to Israel/the Jews. I didn’t make that up. Check it out.

    Read More
    October 18, 2017 at 9:44 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Jake
    What is playing out in the UK, and is in early stages in America, is the fight between the two side of Victorian WASP pro-Semtiism.

    WASP culture has always been philo-Semitic. That cannot be stated too much. WASP culture is inherently philo-Semtic. WASP culture was born of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy naturally and inevitably produces pro-Jewish culture. No less than Oliver Cromwell made the deal to get Jewish money so he could wage culture war to destroy British Isles natives were not WASPs.

    WASP culture has always been allied with Jews to destroy white Christians who are not WASPs. You cannot solve 'the Jewish problem' unless you also solve 'the WASP problem.'

    By the beginning of the Victorian era, virtually all WASP Elites in the Empire - who then had a truly globalist perspective - were divided into two pro-Semitic camps. The larger one was pro-Jewish. It would give the world the Balfour Declaration and the state of Israel.

    The smaller and growing one was pro-Arabic and pro-Islamic. It would give the world the people who backed Lawrence of Arabia and came to prop up the House of Saud.

    Each of these philo-Semitic WASP Elites groups was more than happy to keep the foot on the pedal to destroy non-WASP European cultures while spending fortunes propping up its favorite group of Semites.

    And while each of those camps was thrilled to ally to keep up the war against historic Christendom and the peoples who naturally would gravitate to any hope of a revival of Christendom, they also squabbled endlessly. Each wished, and always will wish, to be the A-#1 pro-Semitic son of daddy WASP. Each will play any dirty trick, make any deal with the Devil himself, to get what he wants.

    The Israeli lobby is more powerful throughout the Anglosphere than the Saudi/Arabic lobby, but the Saudi lobby is equally detestable and probably even a more grave threat to the very existence of Western man.

    It is impossible to take care of a serious problem without knowing its source and acting to sanitize and/or cauterize and/or cut out that source. The source of this problem is WASP culture.

    The English even claim that the Stone of Scone is the actual stone that that crazy old coot in the bible was supposed to use to kill his son because another crazy old coot who lives up in the sky told him to kill his son After one crazy old coot told another crazy old coot to let the son live,some angels picked up the stone and flew to Scotland with it.

    Whereupon the warlord that ruled Scotland at the time appropriated it for his throne.. Centuries later the English conquered Scotland and brought it to Westiminister abbey. That stone now sits under the throne in the abbey where the English sovereign sits after being crowned.

    Jake is right, there was an incredible amount of Old Testament Jew and Zionist worship among English Protestants in the 19th century. It was like the American southern Protestant worship of Jews today.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Carroll Price
    Which reminds me of a favorite quote:

    "If a man today were to follow the teachings of the Old Testament, he would be a criminal. If he followed the teachings of the New, he would be insane." -- Robert G. Ingersoll
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  205. Alden says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:49 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @renfro
    '' WASP culture has always been allied with Jews to destroy white Christians who are not WASPs. You cannot solve ‘the Jewish problem’ unless you also solve ‘the WASP problem.’


    Bull hockey.
    What the hell kind of drugs are you on?

    Jake’s position is not all wrong about the English zionists and Jews, Cromwell, William and Mary, establishment of the Jewish Bank of England after James 2 was overthrown by William and Mary and the English Jewish alliance first formed in the 1630s and solidified in 1689.

    One needs to know British history to understand

    Read More
    October 18, 2017 at 9:58 pm GMT • 400 Words
    @Wally
    To no surprise, like the fake '6M', their "genius" icon that is pounded down our throats 24/7, was a fraud.

    http://coconutrevival.com/?p=5656
    and
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMTQFFFeOVs
    and
    Einstein, plagiarist of the century
    https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/esp_einstein.htm

    Einstein, plagiarist of the century

    It seems there is good circumstantial evidence that he plagiarized at various points of his career. However, according to French physicists C. Marchal Poincare relativity theory was plagiarized by German mathematicians from Gottingen in June 1905 and Einstein was merely the front man who was made to publish it under his name because German mathematicians did not want to risk their reputations. It was a part of French German competition and pissing match in all possible areas including science that eventually culminated in the WWI. Only later Jewish and Zionists media apotheosized Einstein and since then the cult of Einstein was kept alive and one can easily imagine that a major cleansing of archives also took place.

    http://web.ihep.su/library/pubs/tconf05/ps/c5-1.pdf

    It seems that some French and also some Russians physicists openly question Einstein priority in formulating the special relativity theory (SRT). French papers on the subjects are virtually unknown in the anglophone world. However in my opinion Einstein both expanded and tightened up the work of Poincare though all ideas are already in Poincare’s papers. As far as the general relativity theory (GRT) there is the question whether Hilbert took some result from Einstein or vice versa. Several years ago Max Planck Institute decided that it was the first case, however there are very arguments that it was Einstein who lifted an equation from Hilbert.

    There is however one solid proof of Einstein plagiarizing later in his career. In 1927 Einstein’s publication “Zu Kaluzas Theorie des Zusammenhanges von Gravitation und Elektrizitat” the editor Madel forced Einstein to write acknowledgement: “I was informed by Mr. Mandel that presented by me results are not new. The whole content of my work can be found in O. Klein 1926… paper”. Question is why he was permitted to publish it in the first place? Furthermore later it was found that in the 1926 letter to Ehrenfest Einstein wrote “Klein’s work is beautiful and impressive…”, so clearly he was familiar with Klein’s work before publishing his 1927 paper.

    Till the end of his life he denied a prior knowledge of Poincare and Lorentz works. However in English publication of his famous 1905 paper in early 1920s he acknowledged that the transforms he derived were done before him by Lorentz. There is one possible indication that something was lifted directly from Poincare. Poincare uses mathematical argument and strictly mathematical notion that a given transform forms an algebraic group. The same statement w/o a proof is in Einstein 1905 paper. Poincare was famous and accomplished mathematicians who actually studied mathematical algebras such as groups which at that time were not really commonly known to physicist.

  207. Alden says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:01 pm GMT
    @Andrei Martyanov

    never fully investigated.
     
    Not true. Ladislas Farago (CIA officer) points directly to Wehrmacht officers who conceived and spread those rumors of Patton's "murder". Farago wrote an excellent account in his Last Days Of Patton. It is a very important book, despite the fact of Farago trying to withhold irresistible emotions. So, I wouldn't add Patton to anything.

    Farrago was a pro Israel propagandist. I don’t believe a word he said about Patton or anything else.

    Neither will I say for sure that Jews killed Patton. But his death, like Forrestal’s was SOP for an organization to get rid of an opponent.

  208. utu says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:01 pm GMT
    @Andrei Martyanov

    I should say thank but your approval makes me wonder if I might be incorrect.
     
    Then disregard my approval. Per AK, I prefer to speak unplesantries to the face, not discuss people behind their backs.

    Then disregard my approval. – No, I am taking it. I attempted and apparently failed to be funny. AK is a public person, but I understand.

    October 18, 2017 at 10:07 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Carroll Price
    The problem with Jews controlling America is not that Americans aren't aware of it, but that as admirers of Jews, they don't see anything wrong with it. In fact they prefer it.

    The problem with Jews controlling America is not that Americans aren’t aware of it, but that as admirers of Jews, they don’t see anything wrong with it. In fact they prefer it.

    I don’t know Carr0ll, I suspect that most of the cud chewers (98% of the voting public) haven’t the slightest clue how completely and absolutely Jews dominate our media (and courts and banking and universities and politics…). They think goys like Dubya or Obama are their own men, who decide things like going to war with Iraq or destroying Libya as the decisions of presidents, rather than a cabal of Jewish Zionists behind the scenes.

    Not one in ten women who voted for Hillary had any idea she is a whore of Zion. Not one in ten people I know who voted for Bush knew he too was a whore of Zion.

    part of the insidious nature of the control Jews wield over our nation and culture and very destiny, is that almost no one is even aware of it.

    That is one of the very reasons articles like this one are so crucial. Because as the zios squirm under the sunlight of truth, they lash out, and by lashing out, only demonstrate how right Mr. Giraldi is.

    Valerie Plame is experiencing the full force of Jewish wrath right now, because she told the truth.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/28/opinion/valerie-plame-anti-semitism.html

    and as more people are crucified, more and more people will notice who the modern day Pharisees are as they demand their pounds of flesh.

    But I don’t think many people are aware of just how insidious and all-pervasive this power actually is.

    Read More
    October 18, 2017 at 10:08 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Alden
    I wouldn't go so far as to say WASPS are allied with Jews. But I always thought that affirmative action was a joint WASP Jew effort to keep middle class Protestants and Catholics down by eliminating merit qualifications

    I hate the term WASP. It's actually a perjorative like wop or dirty mick hillbilly White trash or pollack. It was actually WASP hating Jews that invented the term. And it's not a nice term. Wasps are nasty insects. They could have come up with NEPE, Northern European Protestant Elite or something not a nasty insect.

    Supposedly in 1936 Bnai Brith came out with a statement that the reformation was created by Jews to split Christendom. It sounds unbelievable but the early Protestants really dove into the Old Testament and rejected the Christian part.

    Angles and Saxons are a teeny tiny part of the European population. There are far more Protestants of German and other British ethnicities than just Anglos and Saxons.

    What have you got against wasps? They are extremely beneficial and underappreciated members of the insect family. Not known for stinging people, they are notably predatory on larval stage pest insects. (They’re an efficient control agent for green tomato hornworm.)

    Your unpleasant experiences are more likely with hornets or ground bees. Even the beloved European honeybee is more threatening that a wasp. My childhood was punctuated with stings on bare feet in clover.

    Sorry, I've never been stung by bees, wasps or hornets and I'm sure wasps have some use to the world.

    I just wanted to point out that it was goyim hating Jews who invented the term WASP as a perjorative for the one group that didn't have a derogatory name. Wasps do sting and it hurts. I firmly believe that's why the Jews created that name.

    Wasps kill those disgusting green tomato worms?? They are so gross. We lived picking them up
    and squishing them when we were kids

    Most people have a negative view of stinging insects.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  211. anonymous says: • Disclaimer
    October 18, 2017 at 10:08 pm GMT

    How Israel manipulates US

  212. Carroll Price says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:22 pm GMT
    @Rurik

    written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience’s time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?
     
    it depends, IMHO

    sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words

    http://static01.nyt.com/images/2015/03/04/opinion/4wed1WEB/4wed1WEB-articleLarge.jpg

    and a well-done video can convey quite a bit if it's succinct

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLXyB5GtfBU

    This verifies the maxim that a picture is worth a thousand words.

    Read More
    October 18, 2017 at 10:27 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Talha
    Hey Rurik,

    Yeah - this guys has his whole shtick down. I have heard him use phrases and parts from that little clip you mentioned on multiple interviews.

    "Wow" is right actually - there are elements in Israel so demented and power hungry that they want to go to war (well actually have the US go to war) with the entire Muslim world (because that is what going after Makkah and Madinah would likely trigger) so they can extend their real estate.

    Peace.

    Hey Talha,

    so they can extend their real estate.

    I suspect that if they could get the West to fight an existential war with Islam, they’d do it even if they didn’t get an inch of land out of the carnage.

    They’d simply love to see their enemies (all non-Jews) butcher each other, for the shear pleasure of seeing all that suffering and misery and death.

    It is written’

    Peace

    Read More
    October 18, 2017 at 10:47 pm GMT
    @Alden
    The English even claim that the Stone of Scone is the actual stone that that crazy old coot in the bible was supposed to use to kill his son because another crazy old coot who lives up in the sky told him to kill his son After one crazy old coot told another crazy old coot to let the son live,some angels picked up the stone and flew to Scotland with it.

    Whereupon the warlord that ruled Scotland at the time appropriated it for his throne.. Centuries later the English conquered Scotland and brought it to Westiminister abbey. That stone now sits under the throne in the abbey where the English sovereign sits after being crowned.

    Jake is right, there was an incredible amount of Old Testament Jew and Zionist worship among English Protestants in the 19th century. It was like the American southern Protestant worship of Jews today.

    Which reminds me of a favorite quote:

    “If a man today were to follow the teachings of the Old Testament, he would be a criminal. If he followed the teachings of the New, he would be insane.” — Robert G. Ingersoll

    Read More
    October 18, 2017 at 10:50 pm GMT
    @Bardon Kaldian
    Not true.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceCOhdgRBoc

    Sorry. I could not open the link in the article – hence the conclusion

    Read More
    October 18, 2017 at 10:51 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Michael Kenny
    That the intelligence services of many countries engage in such conduct is not really news. Indeed, you could say that it's part of their normal job. They usually don't get caught and when accused of anything they shout "no evidence!" (now, where have I heard that recently?) Of course, if the Israelis engage in such conduct, then, logically, other countries' services do so too. Thus, Mr Giraldi's argument lends credibility to the claims that Russia interfered in the US election and to the proposition that US intelligence agents are seeking to undermine the EU. Since those two operations are part of the same transaction, i.e. maintain US global hegemony by breaking the EU up into its constituient Member States or even into the regional components of the larger Member States, using Putin as a battering ram and a bogeyman to frighten the resultering plethora of small and largely defenceless statlets back under cold war-era American protection, could it be that US and Russian intelligence services collaborated to manipulate Trump into the White House? If that were true, it would be quite a scandal! Overthrowing foreign governments is one thing, collaborating with a foreign power to manipulate your own country's politics is quite another! But of course, there's "no evidence" ...

    Are you a White American or a citizen of another country? No one manipulated Trump into the presidency.

    We White Americans voted him in because the democrats hate us and have hated us since 1968. The democrats want us gone, gone, gone. They have been saying that for 50 years.

    That’s why Trump won. We voted for the candidate who has not spewed hatred and disdain for us since 1964.

    1964 was the year Hildabeast started at the ultra WASP lesbian communist elite college, Wellesley.

    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Alden,

    (A deep State sigh)

    Your assertion "No one manipulated Trump into the presidency" is a serious self delusion which is perhaps dangerous for yourself to try and get sober, uh, get "clean."

    (Sigh) Please tell me you were joshing, perhaps cynical, Alden?

    Meanwhile, back at the Mar a lago Ranch, even the "hired help" breathe sighs of relief that Team Hildabeast did not know what the author of the article linked below KNEW about Citizen Donald.

    https://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/10/18/donald-trump-the-new-merchant-of-menace/
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  217. ChuckOrloski says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:55 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @chris
    In the whole issue of the siege of Quatar, I wonder (rhetorically) if the Saudi condition demanding the closing of Al Jazeera was in any way related to the British undercover film and the upcoming one about AIPAC [or more aptly named IPAC].

    Hey Chris,

    As your comment began about the weird Qatar – Saud Family feud which is now (naturally) history for the Corporate Media, I became very interested in your ability to make “linkage” where many other top notch thinkers do not.

    I admit to not having a solid handle on the remainder of your comment, Chris, but I am always — perhaps to an excessive / obsessive level — on alert for Israeli THEATER productions.

    They have no fear about anything nefarious (evil) having come out into “in your face” public view. (Sigh) This includes even the action of well intentioned moles planted inside Jewish Lobby Clearinghouses everywhere and subsequent daring public reporting. Wielding omnipotent political power as Brother Nathanael taught here at the U.R., the Tel Aviv Masters of The Game of One (1) Throne simply do not give a fuck about who I knows what! It’s Alfred E. Neumann reborn, “What, me worry?” (Sigh) And they mock the dumb goyim and refer to them as “downswingers.” Thanks to arrogant & elite spinmeister, David Brooks, for the rather catchy name, “downswingers.”

    Thanks, Chris. As you please, I’d like to read more from you on the “siege of Qatar” and Al-Jazeera’s fascinating undercover film!

    Selah (Kleinfeld sounds like Seinfeld) & By Deception We Do War and Even Suspicious Dumb Goyim are Noted for Being Open to Mossad Deception to their Own Peril.

    Read More
    • Replies: @chris
    Hey Chuck,

    yeah, it's right here:


    11) Shut down all news outlets funded directly and indirectly by Qatar, including Arabi21, Rassd, Al Araby Al Jadeed, Mekameleen and Middle East Eye, etc.
    http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/06/arab-states-issue-list-demands-qatar-crisis-170623022133024.html
     
    Now, at the time, it was reported in the news that the Saudis hated AJ, which may well be the case; however, they too would have run their list of demands by their own puppet masters (which we of course share with them) and these in tern may have added one or two demands to the list.

    However way AJ was added to the list, it's impossible to believe that the people who cannot forget a slight or take a single dent in their armor would turn the other cheek when they got slapped down as they did with the revelation which is the subject of Phil's article.

    Regarding your other comment, about the game not being up even when they've been exposed, yeah, they have a whole armada to pick up the flack; however, when these things finally collapse, it's the breakdown of a very unstable equilibrium. Eventually, a grain of sand will break the camel's back, and possibly all of ours as well.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  218. Alden says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:57 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @RobinG
    What have you got against wasps? They are extremely beneficial and underappreciated members of the insect family. Not known for stinging people, they are notably predatory on larval stage pest insects. (They're an efficient control agent for green tomato hornworm.)

    Your unpleasant experiences are more likely with hornets or ground bees. Even the beloved European honeybee is more threatening that a wasp. My childhood was punctuated with stings on bare feet in clover.

    Sorry, I’ve never been stung by bees, wasps or hornets and I’m sure wasps have some use to the world.

    I just wanted to point out that it was goyim hating Jews who invented the term WASP as a perjorative for the one group that didn’t have a derogatory name. Wasps do sting and it hurts. I firmly believe that’s why the Jews created that name.

    Wasps kill those disgusting green tomato worms?? They are so gross. We lived picking them up
    and squishing them when we were kids

    Most people have a negative view of stinging insects.

    A few years ago I had a couple hornworms. The Braconids showed up and there hasn't been one since. I have a negative view of slimy, stinky, or infectious. Wasps are clean and they've never bothered me. (And I don't much care what "most people" think. ;) )

    Time lapse of Braconid wasp larvae eating hornworm alive -
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZZyJQNmOV8

    "Over 100,000 species of wasps are a special type of parasite. They are parasitoids which lay their eggs in or on the caterpillars of other insect species. Almost every insect pest species has at least one wasp species that preys upon it or parasitizes it. Parasitic wasps are increasingly used in agricultural pest control as they themselves do little or no damage to crops. Farmers buy these parasitic wasps for insect control in their fields. With most species, the adult parasitic wasps themselves do not get any nutrients from their prey. Much like bees, butterflies, and moths, those which do feed as adults usually get all of their nutrition from nectar.

    Parasitic wasps are extremely varied in their habits. Many lay their eggs in inert stages of their host (egg or pupa). If the prey is a caterpillar, they paralyze it by injecting it with venom through their ovipositor. Then they insert one or more eggs into the host or deposit them upon the host externally. The host remains alive until the parasitoid larvae are mature, dying later when the parasitoids pupate, or when they emerge as adults. Basically, the hosts are eaten alive."
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  219. Carroll Price says:
    October 18, 2017 at 11:09 pm GMT
    @Andrei Martyanov

    never fully investigated.
     
    Not true. Ladislas Farago (CIA officer) points directly to Wehrmacht officers who conceived and spread those rumors of Patton's "murder". Farago wrote an excellent account in his Last Days Of Patton. It is a very important book, despite the fact of Farago trying to withhold irresistible emotions. So, I wouldn't add Patton to anything.

    Oh well, then pardon the hell out of my suspicions. If a CIA officer said no conspiracy was involved, then it’s got to be true.

    • Replies: @Andrei Martyanov

    Oh well, then pardon the hell out of my suspicions. If a CIA officer said no conspiracy was involved, then it’s got to be true.
     
    This is not the point, the point is in highly sympathetic to Patton treatise by Farago. Even despite some sheer madness on Patton's side and for that you don't need Hungarian Jew Farago, enough to read Patton's very own diaries to see what he was made of. There are certainly many high quality studies on Patton written not by Jews.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  220. iffen says:
    October 18, 2017 at 11:10 pm GMT • 300 Words

    NBC News:
    Iranian General Helped Iraqis Seize Kirkuk From U.S. Allies
    by Ken Dilanian, Carol E. Lee and Vivian Salama

    Former U.S. national security officials[not Phil?] told NBC News the Iranian-brokered seizure of oil-rich Kirkuk by the Iraqi government and its militia partners, which heightens the risk of civil war, amounts to an embarrassing strategic blow to the U.S. at the hands of Iran.

    “It is a catastrophic defeat for the United States and a fantastic victory for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, proving that Qassem Soleimani gets his way once again,” said Ali Khedery, a former senior adviser on Iraq policy in the Bush and Obama administrations.

    Critics accused Trump of wilting in the face of Iran’s tough tactics.

    “This is the first real tangible challenge to the Trump Iran doctrine, and we have our answer: it seems like there is nothing behind it,” Michael Barbero, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general who served in Iraq and has close ties to the Kurds, told NBC News.

    Our foes will be emboldened, our allies shaken.”

    The timing of the Kirkuk incursion was not a coincidence, Khedery said.
    “Iran is intentionally seeking to challenge and humiliate President Trump only days after the U.S. designated the IRGC,” he said. “Tehran is testing our resolve, and our allies and foes are all closely watching how this will unfold.”

    Gimme a W, gimme an A, gimme an R!

    https://www.nbcnews.com/news/mideast/iranian-general-helped-iraqis-seize-kirkuk-u-s-allies-n811026

    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    Perhaps this news will ease the "embarrassment" US feels over Iran-Iraq-Kirkuk etc:

    From Pat Lang's blog, an article by TTG (Twisted Genius):

    Major General [SAA - Syrian Arab Army] Issam Zahreddine killed in Deir Ezzor
    http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2017/10/major-general-issam-zahreddine-killed-in-deir-ezzor-ttg.html

    (SAA) officer, Major General Issam Zahreddine, was killed today in Deir Ezzor after his convoy struck a land mine planted by the Islamic State (ISIS). . . .
     
    [TTG added a personal note:]

    "I have to admit that a tear came to my eye as I put this together. I developed a professional affection for that big bull of a Druze as I read about his exploits over the last few years."
     
    (I understand ZERO about military affairs and have to keep a cheat-sheet to know whose side is whose. But I read SicSemperTyrannis often because the people who post there respect military matters and military fellows -- even their adversaries -- as professionals. SST is an antidote to the cynicism of MSM as well as Congress.)
    , @Talha
    Hey iffen,

    Iran’s tough tactics
     
    In asserting influence over an area that has been part of Persia or her sphere of influence for over two thousand years...wow - where does she get these weird ideas that her opinion counts! It's obvious that we must have the upper hand in how the region is divided up otherwise the terrorists and child pornographers and kitten torturers will win and also those who hate candy bars and baseball.

    I see maybe 3 things stopping this nonsense if it keeps going in this trajectory; 1) we come out in full force as citizens and call our representatives and let them know that there job depends on not going along (a massive response stopped the Obama administration from taking major action in Syria if you recall), 2) Turkey turns and aligns with Iran to say, enough is enough - we do not want any more US meddling in the area and 3) won't stop the initial volley, but if Iran's response is severe and we feel it hard, it may stop us in our tracks.

    Also - this take in the NY Times was far less belligerent:
    "Struggle Over Kirkuk* Puts the U.S. and Iran on the Same Side"
    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/18/world/middleeast/iraq-kurds-kirkuk-iran.html

    So why is NBC going so nuts? Maybe because it is owned by GE?

    Peace.

    *Without Kirkuk, this talk of a new Kurdistan is over - the Kurds and everyone else knows it. At least a Kurdistan that is worth fighting over. Otherwise it'll be a worthless, poor pariah state with complete dependency on handouts from other nations to maintain its forces to keep territorial integrity.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  221. utu says:
    October 18, 2017 at 11:20 pm GMT

    No one manipulated Trump into the presidency. We White Americans voted him

    Perhaps you should consider a possibility that White Americans were manipulate into voting for him.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  222. anarchyst says:
    October 18, 2017 at 11:27 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @utu
    You are right. Protestants of evangelical variety were heavily indoctrinated into believing that Jews were the chosen ones which was in conflict with obligation to proselytize and convert the heathens. Basically it amounted to de facto rejection of the new convenient brought by New Testament. It is reasonable to assume that the evangelical heresy is lost for Christianity.

    In case of Catholic Church it is more complicated and nuanced. But in last few years it was decided that Jews will no longer be sought for conversion and that they can get salvation by their own means within Judaism. And also JPII addressed Jews as the elder brothers in faith and it was taken, possibly out of context, as Jewish superiority in religious matters. There is a lot of activism going on the front of "Judaization" of the RCC. I think that the defeat of the RCC is the Holy Grail of Jewish activism that is being sought for many centuries.

    The target audience of the HBD and IQ narrative is not Christian and certainly not Catholic. This narrative is strongly promulgated on this site. This includes Sailler, Derbyshire, Thompson. Belief in IQ is de rigueur at unz.com. The intended target are chiefly younger men of libertarian tendencies. They are to be the shock troops and the future cannon fodder for the neoliberal NWO. Additional injection of Islamophobia to the Jewish supremacism is meant to produce Weltanshauung that overlooks intricacies of political shenanigans of Israel in the Middle East. Basically this is the programming for atheists and agnostics.

    The “beginning of the end” of Catholicism was sealed with the infiltration of the Catholic Church “Vatican II Ecumenical Council” of the 1960s by Jews and Protestants.
    Much Catholic ritual was discarded, as well as the promotion of the absolution of the Jews for Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and death, despite vitriolic Jewish hatred of Jesus Christ which exists to this day. The fact is, the Jews DID get the Romans to crucify Jesus Christ and DID accept full responsibility for the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. As is the case today, they got others (Pontius Pilate) do do their “dirty work” for them…
    Abandoning the use of Latin in the Mass destroyed its “universality”. Previous to Vatican II, one could attend Mass anywhere in the Roman Catholic world and understand the meaning of the Mass.
    Prohibition of the celebration of the Tridentine Mass (except by special ecclesiastical permission) pushed many Catholics away from the new “Modern Mass” and the New Church, in general…It took a brave Cardinal Lefebvre and the Society of St. Pius X to “push back” against Vatican II and re-legitimize the celebration of the pre-Vatican II Tridentine Mass and other Catholic rites.
    In pre-Vatican II times, the priest (celebrant of the Mass) was considered to be a part of the congregation, and a representative of the people.
    By turning the priest around to face the congregation, the priest was no longer a representative, but an “actor”, diminishing his status and importance.
    One area where the Catholic Church could improve itself involves celibacy, which is NOT Church “dogma” or doctrine. Celibacy was put in place during the middle ages in order to keep Church property from being inherited by family and relatives of priests and bishops. Celibacy was based on purely financial considerations–nothing more. It is interesting to note that Episcopal (Anglican) priests who convert to Catholicism can bring their families with them to the Church while Roman Catholic priests are denied marriage.
    It was a grave mistake by the Church to de-legitimize celebration of pre-Vatican II principles…

    Read More
    Well, the traditional latin mass was never judicially abrogated by Vatican II, but even more, you are at least 10 years out of date. The two forms (ordinary in local language) and the Latin traditional mass can be freely celebrated since Benedict XVI moto propio in 2007 Summorum Pontificum, so "that all priests of the Latin rite Church may freely celebrate Mass with the 1962 Missal privately. It also provided that "in parishes where a group of the faithful attached to the previous liturgical tradition stably exists, the parish priest should willingly accede to their requests to celebrate Holy Mass according to the rite of the 1962 Roman Missal" and should "ensure that the good of these members of the faithful is harmonised with the ordinary pastoral care of the parish, under the governance of the bishop" (Article 5)." (Wikipedia) Attendance to TLM is growing well.

    Straight from Benedict XVI: "What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too, and it cannot be all of a sudden entirely forbidden or even considered harmful. It behooves all of us to preserve the riches which have developed in the Church’s faith and prayer, and to give them their proper place. "

    And Cardinal Sarah, current head of Congregation for the Liturgy, is promoting a wise melding of Latin liturgy into the ordinary form. Don't crow gleefully yet, for we know that it was Peter who was told three times by the risen Christ to look after his sheep, and that the gates of hell would not prevail.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  223. Carroll Price says:
    October 18, 2017 at 11:28 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Andrei Martyanov

    never fully investigated.
     
    Not true. Ladislas Farago (CIA officer) points directly to Wehrmacht officers who conceived and spread those rumors of Patton's "murder". Farago wrote an excellent account in his Last Days Of Patton. It is a very important book, despite the fact of Farago trying to withhold irresistible emotions. So, I wouldn't add Patton to anything.

    Why am I not surprised to learn that Farago was a Hungarian Jew? An important bit of information that surely would not have been allowed in a Wikipedia article if not for the fact that Farago is considered by most History Channel types, to have been a famous writer.

    “He appeared as a contestant on the January 22, 1957 episode of To Tell the Truth. He was Jewish.[4]”

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ladislas_Farago

    October 18, 2017 at 11:38 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Alden
    Are you a White American or a citizen of another country? No one manipulated Trump into the presidency.

    We White Americans voted him in because the democrats hate us and have hated us since 1968. The democrats want us gone, gone, gone. They have been saying that for 50 years.

    That's why Trump won. We voted for the candidate who has not spewed hatred and disdain for us since 1964.

    1964 was the year Hildabeast started at the ultra WASP lesbian communist elite college, Wellesley.

    Alden,

    (A deep State sigh)

    Your assertion “No one manipulated Trump into the presidency” is a serious self delusion which is perhaps dangerous for yourself to try and get sober, uh, get “clean.”

    (Sigh) Please tell me you were joshing, perhaps cynical, Alden?

    Meanwhile, back at the Mar a lago Ranch, even the “hired help” breathe sighs of relief that Team Hildabeast did not know what the author of the article linked below KNEW about Citizen Donald.

    https://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/10/18/donald-trump-the-new-merchant-of-menace/

    Read More
    October 19, 2017 at 1:18 am GMT • 300 Words
    @Alden
    Sorry, I've never been stung by bees, wasps or hornets and I'm sure wasps have some use to the world.

    I just wanted to point out that it was goyim hating Jews who invented the term WASP as a perjorative for the one group that didn't have a derogatory name. Wasps do sting and it hurts. I firmly believe that's why the Jews created that name.

    Wasps kill those disgusting green tomato worms?? They are so gross. We lived picking them up
    and squishing them when we were kids

    Most people have a negative view of stinging insects.

    A few years ago I had a couple hornworms. The Braconids showed up and there hasn’t been one since. I have a negative view of slimy, stinky, or infectious. Wasps are clean and they’ve never bothered me. (And I don’t much care what “most people” think. ;) )

    Time lapse of Braconid wasp larvae eating hornworm alive -

    “Over 100,000 species of wasps are a special type of parasite. They are parasitoids which lay their eggs in or on the caterpillars of other insect species. Almost every insect pest species has at least one wasp species that preys upon it or parasitizes it. Parasitic wasps are increasingly used in agricultural pest control as they themselves do little or no damage to crops. Farmers buy these parasitic wasps for insect control in their fields. With most species, the adult parasitic wasps themselves do not get any nutrients from their prey. Much like bees, butterflies, and moths, those which do feed as adults usually get all of their nutrition from nectar.

    Parasitic wasps are extremely varied in their habits. Many lay their eggs in inert stages of their host (egg or pupa). If the prey is a caterpillar, they paralyze it by injecting it with venom through their ovipositor. Then they insert one or more eggs into the host or deposit them upon the host externally. The host remains alive until the parasitoid larvae are mature, dying later when the parasitoids pupate, or when they emerge as adults. Basically, the hosts are eaten alive.”

    • Replies: @FKA Max
    US releases millions of wasps to fight ash tree borer

    Parasite fro[m] China attacks eggs and larvae of Asian insect pest that has wiped out tens of millions of trees and is on march to Europe and Britain


    “This isn’t going to save anybody’s tree in their yard or in the city. What we’re working to do is to protect the next generation coming up,” Slager said. “It’s really a long-term management strategy.”

    Ash was the most commonly planted tree species used to replace elm trees decimated from the 1920s through the 1980s throughout North America by Dutch elm disease.

    Scientists believe the ash borer was accidentally introduced into North America in the 1990s, most likely in wooden shipping crates from Russia, China, Japan or Korea. The ash borer feeds on tree tissue beneath the bark, destroying the ability to move water and nutrients to branches.
     
    - https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2016/may/25/us-releases-millions-of-wasps-to-fight-ash-tree-borer

    The Wasp (magazine)

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Wasp_(magazine)

    A talented cigar box lithographer, and part-time cartoonist, Keller was plucked out of obscurity to draw for the new California publishing venture, The San Francisco Illustrated Wasp and commissioned to draw fear-mongering images of the Chinese for a gullible and nervous, Eurocentric American public. - https://thomasnastcartoons.com/west-coast-view/the-san-francisco-wasp/george-frederick-keller/

    Satire cartoon of Chinese laborer working abnormally fast.

    https://thomasnastcartoons.files.wordpress.com/2014/02/what-shall-we-do-with-our-boys-3-march-1882.jpg
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  226. FKA Max says: • Website
    October 19, 2017 at 2:00 am GMT • 200 Words
    @RobinG
    A few years ago I had a couple hornworms. The Braconids showed up and there hasn't been one since. I have a negative view of slimy, stinky, or infectious. Wasps are clean and they've never bothered me. (And I don't much care what "most people" think. ;) )

    Time lapse of Braconid wasp larvae eating hornworm alive -
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZZyJQNmOV8

    "Over 100,000 species of wasps are a special type of parasite. They are parasitoids which lay their eggs in or on the caterpillars of other insect species. Almost every insect pest species has at least one wasp species that preys upon it or parasitizes it. Parasitic wasps are increasingly used in agricultural pest control as they themselves do little or no damage to crops. Farmers buy these parasitic wasps for insect control in their fields. With most species, the adult parasitic wasps themselves do not get any nutrients from their prey. Much like bees, butterflies, and moths, those which do feed as adults usually get all of their nutrition from nectar.

    Parasitic wasps are extremely varied in their habits. Many lay their eggs in inert stages of their host (egg or pupa). If the prey is a caterpillar, they paralyze it by injecting it with venom through their ovipositor. Then they insert one or more eggs into the host or deposit them upon the host externally. The host remains alive until the parasitoid larvae are mature, dying later when the parasitoids pupate, or when they emerge as adults. Basically, the hosts are eaten alive."

    US releases millions of wasps to fight ash tree borer

    Parasite fro[m] China attacks eggs and larvae of Asian insect pest that has wiped out tens of millions of trees and is on march to Europe and Britain

    “This isn’t going to save anybody’s tree in their yard or in the city. What we’re working to do is to protect the next generation coming up,” Slager said. “It’s really a long-term management strategy.”

    Ash was the most commonly planted tree species used to replace elm trees decimated from the 1920s through the 1980s throughout North America by Dutch elm disease.

    Scientists believe the ash borer was accidentally introduced into North America in the 1990s, most likely in wooden shipping crates from Russia, China, Japan or Korea. The ash borer feeds on tree tissue beneath the bark, destroying the ability to move water and nutrients to branches.

    https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2016/may/25/us-releases-millions-of-wasps-to-fight-ash-tree-borer

    The Wasp (magazine)

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Wasp_(magazine)

    A talented cigar box lithographer, and part-time cartoonist, Keller was plucked out of obscurity to draw for the new California publishing venture, The San Francisco Illustrated Wasp and commissioned to draw fear-mongering images of the Chinese for a gullible and nervous, Eurocentric American public. – https://thomasnastcartoons.com/west-coast-view/the-san-francisco-wasp/george-frederick-keller/

    Satire cartoon of Chinese laborer working abnormally fast.

    October 19, 2017 at 2:34 am GMT • 300 Words
    @anarchyst
    The “beginning of the end” of Catholicism was sealed with the infiltration of the Catholic Church “Vatican II Ecumenical Council” of the 1960s by Jews and Protestants.
    Much Catholic ritual was discarded, as well as the promotion of the absolution of the Jews for Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and death, despite vitriolic Jewish hatred of Jesus Christ which exists to this day. The fact is, the Jews DID get the Romans to crucify Jesus Christ and DID accept full responsibility for the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. As is the case today, they got others (Pontius Pilate) do do their "dirty work" for them...
    Abandoning the use of Latin in the Mass destroyed its “universality”. Previous to Vatican II, one could attend Mass anywhere in the Roman Catholic world and understand the meaning of the Mass.
    Prohibition of the celebration of the Tridentine Mass (except by special ecclesiastical permission) pushed many Catholics away from the new “Modern Mass” and the New Church, in general…It took a brave Cardinal Lefebvre and the Society of St. Pius X to “push back" against Vatican II and re-legitimize the celebration of the pre-Vatican II Tridentine Mass and other Catholic rites.
    In pre-Vatican II times, the priest (celebrant of the Mass) was considered to be a part of the congregation, and a representative of the people.
    By turning the priest around to face the congregation, the priest was no longer a representative, but an “actor”, diminishing his status and importance.
    One area where the Catholic Church could improve itself involves celibacy, which is NOT Church “dogma” or doctrine. Celibacy was put in place during the middle ages in order to keep Church property from being inherited by family and relatives of priests and bishops. Celibacy was based on purely financial considerations–nothing more. It is interesting to note that Episcopal (Anglican) priests who convert to Catholicism can bring their families with them to the Church while Roman Catholic priests are denied marriage.
    It was a grave mistake by the Church to de-legitimize celebration of pre-Vatican II principles...

    Well, the traditional latin mass was never judicially abrogated by Vatican II, but even more, you are at least 10 years out of date. The two forms (ordinary in local language) and the Latin traditional mass can be freely celebrated since Benedict XVI moto propio in 2007 Summorum Pontificum, so “that all priests of the Latin rite Church may freely celebrate Mass with the 1962 Missal privately. It also provided that “in parishes where a group of the faithful attached to the previous liturgical tradition stably exists, the parish priest should willingly accede to their requests to celebrate Holy Mass according to the rite of the 1962 Roman Missal” and should “ensure that the good of these members of the faithful is harmonised with the ordinary pastoral care of the parish, under the governance of the bishop” (Article 5).” (Wikipedia) Attendance to TLM is growing well.

    Straight from Benedict XVI: “What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too, and it cannot be all of a sudden entirely forbidden or even considered harmful. It behooves all of us to preserve the riches which have developed in the Church’s faith and prayer, and to give them their proper place. ”

    And Cardinal Sarah, current head of Congregation for the Liturgy, is promoting a wise melding of Latin liturgy into the ordinary form. Don’t crow gleefully yet, for we know that it was Peter who was told three times by the risen Christ to look after his sheep, and that the gates of hell would not prevail.

    Read More
    You are correct. The Tridentine Mass can be freely celebrated due to the likes of Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre and others of the Society of St. Pius X, who were successful in battling the Vatican on this (and other) Catholic issues. However, prior to the establishment of SSPX, the Tridentine Mass WAS banned, except by "special ecclesiastical approval" (which was rarely given...
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  228. SolontoCroesus says:
    October 19, 2017 at 3:49 am GMT • 200 Words
    @iffen
    NBC News:
    Iranian General Helped Iraqis Seize Kirkuk From U.S. Allies
    by Ken Dilanian, Carol E. Lee and Vivian Salama

    Former U.S. national security officials[not Phil?] told NBC News the Iranian-brokered seizure of oil-rich Kirkuk by the Iraqi government and its militia partners, which heightens the risk of civil war, amounts to an embarrassing strategic blow to the U.S. at the hands of Iran.

    "It is a catastrophic defeat for the United States and a fantastic victory for Iran's Revolutionary Guard, proving that Qassem Soleimani gets his way once again," said Ali Khedery, a former senior adviser on Iraq policy in the Bush and Obama administrations.

    Critics accused Trump of wilting in the face of Iran's tough tactics.

    "This is the first real tangible challenge to the Trump Iran doctrine, and we have our answer: it seems like there is nothing behind it," Michael Barbero, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general who served in Iraq and has close ties to the Kurds, told NBC News.

    Our foes will be emboldened, our allies shaken."

    The timing of the Kirkuk incursion was not a coincidence, Khedery said.
    "Iran is intentionally seeking to challenge and humiliate President Trump only days after the U.S. designated the IRGC," he said. "Tehran is testing our resolve, and our allies and foes are all closely watching how this will unfold."

    Gimme a W, gimme an A, gimme an R!

    https://www.nbcnews.com/news/mideast/iranian-general-helped-iraqis-seize-kirkuk-u-s-allies-n811026

    Perhaps this news will ease the “embarrassment” US feels over Iran-Iraq-Kirkuk etc:

    From Pat Lang’s blog, an article by TTG (Twisted Genius):

    Major General [SAA - Syrian Arab Army] Issam Zahreddine killed in Deir Ezzor

    http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2017/10/major-general-issam-zahreddine-killed-in-deir-ezzor-ttg.html

    (SAA) officer, Major General Issam Zahreddine, was killed today in Deir Ezzor after his convoy struck a land mine planted by the Islamic State (ISIS). . . .

    [TTG added a personal note:]

    “I have to admit that a tear came to my eye as I put this together. I developed a professional affection for that big bull of a Druze as I read about his exploits over the last few years.”

    (I understand ZERO about military affairs and have to keep a cheat-sheet to know whose side is whose. But I read SicSemperTyrannis often because the people who post there respect military matters and military fellows — even their adversaries — as professionals. SST is an antidote to the cynicism of MSM as well as Congress.)

    October 19, 2017 at 4:08 am GMT

    More words of wisdom by Giraldi. Truth is like oxygen. Every time I see a young vet in a wheelchair, I cannot help but think of the monsters who put him there.

    October 19, 2017 at 6:20 am GMT
    @Rurik

    written journalism is both more efficient (in terms of the audience’s time) and effective than talk-radio-on-camera?
     
    it depends, IMHO

    sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words

    http://static01.nyt.com/images/2015/03/04/opinion/4wed1WEB/4wed1WEB-articleLarge.jpg

    and a well-done video can convey quite a bit if it's succinct

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLXyB5GtfBU

    Well, that picture didn’t show the (very few) who didn’t felate the donkey, which the written word did.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Rurik

    Well, that picture didn’t show the (very few) who didn’t felate the donkey, which the written word did.
     
    true, but there is of course the issue of efficiency that was brought up

    one look at the photo and you can glimmer the uniform, craven sycophancy

    http://www.jewishpost.com/images/news/israeli-prime-minister-benjamin-netanyahu-s-speech-to-congress_large.jpg

    just look at the body language of that arrogant asshole, standing in the center of our congressional capital, lecturing and hectoring the president of the USA, in his own capital, in front of his own party members, who stand there clapping like vassals to a triumphant Caesar.

    the humiliation was pure, raw and to the point

    'Bibi is in charge here', and he stood up there to rub that point on Obama's face

    And that picture says it all.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  231. Cloak And Dagger says:
    October 19, 2017 at 6:34 am GMT
    @Alden
    Problem is, about 20 percent of Israeli Jewish citizens live in the US. They are mostly Mizrahi wanting to get away from the discrimination against them in Israel. Many are Mizrahi Mafia with warrants out in Israel. They are mostly in Florida and California. They are into all sorts of fraud and scams.

    I assume some Israeli Jews live Europe, Australia etc. so they refuse to stay in their little heaven on earth.

    I'm proud to boast that I managed to get 4 Mizrahi Mafia pimp sex trafficker HI B visa fraud guys deported back to Israel. I quietly gathered evidence and when I had enough called the State Departmen sex trafficking unit. It was State, not FBI that deported them back to Israel.

    Bravo!

    October 19, 2017 at 6:39 am GMT
    @Alden
    Average Israeli IQ is 95.

    I have always believed that Israelis having superior intellect was a false narrative, however, I would like to see where you sourced it to be 95?

    • Replies: @Anonymous
    https://iq-research.info/en/page/average-iq-by-country

    If we assume that the 20% non-Jews (Muslims, basically) in the country have the same low IQ as their neighbouring brethren, the Jews in Israel are still under-performing at 98 IQ.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  233. JackOH says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:07 am GMT • 100 Words

    Is it time yet for a Stop the War with Iran line of public argument or movement? When newspeople ask what makes you think the Administration is prepping for war with Iran, respond with Giraldian talking points. I’m not sure about my thinking on this, just tossing it out. (FWIW-the gratuitous Iraq II was and continues to be bad mojo; I’d hate to see it again with Iran as American forces’ punching bag du jour.)

    • Replies: @RobinG
    "Is it time yet for a Stop the War with Iran line of public argument or movement?"

    Yes, and there already is one, of sorts, and there has been for years. I suspect that Unz readers (or, at least, most Unz commenters) won't want to cooperate with the groups who are working for this. (But isn't that pretty silly, considering what's at stake?)

    For starters, how about acknowledging that sanctions are an act of war!?

    Republican Senators Tom Cotton and Bob Corker have introduced dangerous legislation that would amend the “sunset clause” and add “triggers” to automatically impose new sanctions within a year of Iran gaining nuclear capabilities. It is an attempt to re-negotiate an international agreement, and it would put us on a dangerous path towards war.

    This is a petition, but the text can be used as a sample for writing or calling your own Senator.
    http://www.codepink.org/cotton_corker_bill?utm_campaign=iran_1&utm_medium=email&utm_source=codepink
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  234. Talha says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:00 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @iffen
    NBC News:
    Iranian General Helped Iraqis Seize Kirkuk From U.S. Allies
    by Ken Dilanian, Carol E. Lee and Vivian Salama

    Former U.S. national security officials[not Phil?] told NBC News the Iranian-brokered seizure of oil-rich Kirkuk by the Iraqi government and its militia partners, which heightens the risk of civil war, amounts to an embarrassing strategic blow to the U.S. at the hands of Iran.

    "It is a catastrophic defeat for the United States and a fantastic victory for Iran's Revolutionary Guard, proving that Qassem Soleimani gets his way once again," said Ali Khedery, a former senior adviser on Iraq policy in the Bush and Obama administrations.

    Critics accused Trump of wilting in the face of Iran's tough tactics.

    "This is the first real tangible challenge to the Trump Iran doctrine, and we have our answer: it seems like there is nothing behind it," Michael Barbero, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general who served in Iraq and has close ties to the Kurds, told NBC News.

    Our foes will be emboldened, our allies shaken."

    The timing of the Kirkuk incursion was not a coincidence, Khedery said.
    "Iran is intentionally seeking to challenge and humiliate President Trump only days after the U.S. designated the IRGC," he said. "Tehran is testing our resolve, and our allies and foes are all closely watching how this will unfold."

    Gimme a W, gimme an A, gimme an R!

    https://www.nbcnews.com/news/mideast/iranian-general-helped-iraqis-seize-kirkuk-u-s-allies-n811026

    Hey iffen,

    Iran’s tough tactics

    In asserting influence over an area that has been part of Persia or her sphere of influence for over two thousand years…wow – where does she get these weird ideas that her opinion counts! It’s obvious that we must have the upper hand in how the region is divided up otherwise the terrorists and child pornographers and kitten torturers will win and also those who hate candy bars and baseball.

    I see maybe 3 things stopping this nonsense if it keeps going in this trajectory; 1) we come out in full force as citizens and call our representatives and let them know that there job depends on not going along (a massive response stopped the Obama administration from taking major action in Syria if you recall), 2) Turkey turns and aligns with Iran to say, enough is enough – we do not want any more US meddling in the area and 3) won’t stop the initial volley, but if Iran’s response is severe and we feel it hard, it may stop us in our tracks.

    Also – this take in the NY Times was far less belligerent:
    “Struggle Over Kirkuk* Puts the U.S. and Iran on the Same Side”

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/18/world/middleeast/iraq-kurds-kirkuk-iran.html

    So why is NBC going so nuts? Maybe because it is owned by GE?

    Peace.

    *Without Kirkuk, this talk of a new Kurdistan is over – the Kurds and everyone else knows it. At least a Kurdistan that is worth fighting over. Otherwise it’ll be a worthless, poor pariah state with complete dependency on handouts from other nations to maintain its forces to keep territorial integrity.

    • Replies: @iffen
    Many unknowns for me, Talha.

    I don’t know if it is because I am now more cynical of the media and therefore notice more of the warmongering, or if, in fact, there is an actual increase in the media driven war propaganda.

    1) we come out in full force as citizens

    I fear that it may well be true that we will never again be able to create a Vietnam War caliber protest because the catalyst for that protest was the draft. I think the elites know this and that is why we have a mercenary type military rather than a force drawn from a cross section of our citizens. We are also up against human nature in that the default would be to use military force. We could be “wrong” (Iraq’s WMDs) many times and the cost of being wrong is discounted against the cost of failing to act when we should have. Better safe than sorry is a difficult argument to defeat.

    2) Turkey turns and aligns with Iran

    I would not trust Turkey to be anything other than dishonest, unreliable and double crossing.

    So why is NBC going so nuts?

    Non-gentiles in the woodpile? :)

    , @SolontoCroesus
    I don't think phone calls or protest marches will work.
    After telling them that theirs was the key vote that put Trump in office, Steve Bannon fired up Values Voters evangelicals with pledge of making bad things happen to Iran, and of a US embassy in Jerusalem.

    If I recall correctly, it was the British vote + Russian proposal for chemical weapons removal more than US phone calls, that dissuaded Obama from acting on his (stupid) red line re Syria.

    We may need to start with hunger strikes, then a general strike.

    The churches -- especially Catholic-- are hugely deficient and culpable in this matter; they need to be turned around and mobilized to oppose war and steamroll over ADL and the entire organization of presidents of Jewish organizations, if need be. Isn't that a reasonable calculation -- 500 or so people neutralized to spare the lives of millions?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  235. Anonymous says: • Disclaimer
    October 19, 2017 at 12:57 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Malla
    When the Jewish Messiah comes, all of us goyim (Black, White, Yellow, brown or Red) will be living like today's Palestinians. Our slave descendant will be scurrying around in their ghettos afraid of the Greater Israeli Army military andriod drones in the sky.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfsf6go7MVM

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBRxt5ufnGg

    But if I was a Westerner, I would support Israel any day. Because if the Israeli state were to be ever dismantled, all of them Israelis would go to the West. Why would you want that?

    But if I was a Westerner, I would support Israel any day. Because if the Israeli state were to be ever dismantled, all of them Israelis would go to the West. Why would you want that?

    Spot on. We know exactly what poisonous little bastards they are and we sure as shit don’t want them back in our lands.

    Talha has offered to host them in Muslim countries. I wish him all the best.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Talha

    Talha has offered to host them in Muslim countries.
     
    I welcome Jews to resettle back in their ancient lands across the Muslim world; pay taxes, obey the law, contribute to society and all will (inshaAllah) go well.

    I was speaking to an old-timer Egyptian brother - so old that he remembers all the wars with Israel - about this. He mentioned his memory of thousands of Jews that lived in Egypt before Israel's founding and before Nasser's Arab nationalism. He hates Israel, but had no problems with the idea of Jews settling back in Egypt in large numbers (they used to number over 100,000 by some estimates - mostly in Cairo).

    I think to move forward on this, four things need to happen:
    1) The issue of Israel needs to be resolved. It is perceived as and is acting like a European colonial or Crusader state. Israelis need to figure out if they want to keep going that route and live in a cage called Israel surrounded by hostiles or break down their bars and freely travel and settle in the wider Muslim world as they once did.
    2) The massive worldwide smear campaign against Islam (I have researched this quite a bit and almost everywhere it is tied to Israel or Israeli-firster orgs somehow) has to end. I'm not talking academic criticism - I'm talking the kind of stuff that Avi Lipkin guy is spreading. There are some very honest Jewish academics and historians on Islam (and I have referenced them before), but unfortunately they are not the ones being brought out to churches or TV to talk about the matter.
    3) The Muslim nations (specifically certain Arab ones) have to come to terms with what they did in espousing Arab nationalism and forcing native Jews into the arms of the Israelis (and yes, I'm quite aware of Zionists being involved in plots to get Jews to move). Had they not done this, a counter-narrative would easily exist; Israel could claim to be the homeland of all Jews and the Jews of the wider Middle East would simply have laughed and said, "piss off".
    4) We need to get the Salafi-Wahhabi extremists under more control. A small number of them is a nuisance, but once they reach a critical mass - they go postal on everyone (including other Muslims). Nobody wants to move anywhere near them (including other Muslims).

    Peace.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  236. iffen says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:18 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Talha
    Hey iffen,

    Iran’s tough tactics
     
    In asserting influence over an area that has been part of Persia or her sphere of influence for over two thousand years...wow - where does she get these weird ideas that her opinion counts! It's obvious that we must have the upper hand in how the region is divided up otherwise the terrorists and child pornographers and kitten torturers will win and also those who hate candy bars and baseball.

    I see maybe 3 things stopping this nonsense if it keeps going in this trajectory; 1) we come out in full force as citizens and call our representatives and let them know that there job depends on not going along (a massive response stopped the Obama administration from taking major action in Syria if you recall), 2) Turkey turns and aligns with Iran to say, enough is enough - we do not want any more US meddling in the area and 3) won't stop the initial volley, but if Iran's response is severe and we feel it hard, it may stop us in our tracks.

    Also - this take in the NY Times was far less belligerent:
    "Struggle Over Kirkuk* Puts the U.S. and Iran on the Same Side"
    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/18/world/middleeast/iraq-kurds-kirkuk-iran.html

    So why is NBC going so nuts? Maybe because it is owned by GE?

    Peace.

    *Without Kirkuk, this talk of a new Kurdistan is over - the Kurds and everyone else knows it. At least a Kurdistan that is worth fighting over. Otherwise it'll be a worthless, poor pariah state with complete dependency on handouts from other nations to maintain its forces to keep territorial integrity.

    Many unknowns for me, Talha.

    I don’t know if it is because I am now more cynical of the media and therefore notice more of the warmongering, or if, in fact, there is an actual increase in the media driven war propaganda.

    1) we come out in full force as citizens

    I fear that it may well be true that we will never again be able to create a Vietnam War caliber protest because the catalyst for that protest was the draft. I think the elites know this and that is why we have a mercenary type military rather than a force drawn from a cross section of our citizens. We are also up against human nature in that the default would be to use military force. We could be “wrong” (Iraq’s WMDs) many times and the cost of being wrong is discounted against the cost of failing to act when we should have. Better safe than sorry is a difficult argument to defeat.

    2) Turkey turns and aligns with Iran

    I would not trust Turkey to be anything other than dishonest, unreliable and double crossing.

    So why is NBC going so nuts?

    Non-gentiles in the woodpile? :)

    October 19, 2017 at 1:31 pm GMT • 400 Words

    The astonishing indifference to Jewish Holocaust by ALL major MSM sources.
    The Nuland-Kagan’s adventure in Ukraine has produced a robust neo-Nazi movement there: https://www.rt.com/op-edge/406991-western-media-ukraine-nazi/
    “Last weekend saw Ukraine’s biggest Nazi march of modern times. Yet, the Western media and its numerous correspondents in Kiev completely ignored the story, even on social networks.
    On Saturday night, up to 20,000 far-right radicals honored the 75th anniversary of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) – a paramilitary group led by Stepan Bandera, which actively collaborated with Hitler’s Germany. They brandished lit torches, smoke pellets, and flares as they chanted fascist slogans. And some participants openly gave Nazi salutes during the rally.
    The leaders of the procession included Oleg Tyahnybok, an associate of US Senators John McCain and Chris Murphy, who has called for Ukraine to do more to halt the “criminal activities” of “organized Jewry.” He’s also demanded Ukrainian citizens should have their ethnic origins stamped in their passports.
    There are numerous Western correspondents in Kiev. Perhaps the most prominent is Christopher Miller [any blood relation to Judy?], of RFE/RL whose presence at Maidan gained him a substantial number of social media followers. On Saturday, Miller made no reference to the Nazi march on his Twitter account, preferring to post pictures from the Carpathian mountains. However, in the past, he has extensively tweeted about much smaller rallies organized by Alexei Navalny in far-away Moscow and St Petersburg.
    Matthew Kupfer, head of Hromadske in Kiev, a TV network funded by the US embassy and the European Commission, also failed to note the rally. But, again, he extensively covered Navalny’s travails in Russia. In fairness to Ian Bateson, who writes from Ukraine for the New York Times and Guardian, he did at least mention the event…”

    Where is AIPAC? Where is ADL and its cries of antisemitism re the US $5 billion spent on the neo-Nazi “democracy on the march” in Ukraine? The Kagans’ clan deserves to be tarred and feathered for the ongoing Ukrainian tragedy. But the most curious sign is the complete silence of the Jewish vigilante with regard to the open and well-attended (20.000 participants) neo-Nazi Parade in Kiev. Well done, State Department!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UH01FhqMdc8
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  238. RobinG says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:52 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @JackOH
    Is it time yet for a Stop the War with Iran line of public argument or movement? When newspeople ask what makes you think the Administration is prepping for war with Iran, respond with Giraldian talking points. I'm not sure about my thinking on this, just tossing it out. (FWIW-the gratuitous Iraq II was and continues to be bad mojo; I'd hate to see it again with Iran as American forces' punching bag du jour.)

    “Is it time yet for a Stop the War with Iran line of public argument or movement?”

    Yes, and there already is one, of sorts, and there has been for years. I suspect that Unz readers (or, at least, most Unz commenters) won’t want to cooperate with the groups who are working for this. (But isn’t that pretty silly, considering what’s at stake?)

    For starters, how about acknowledging that sanctions are an act of war!?

    Republican Senators Tom Cotton and Bob Corker have introduced dangerous legislation that would amend the “sunset clause” and add “triggers” to automatically impose new sanctions within a year of Iran gaining nuclear capabilities. It is an attempt to re-negotiate an international agreement, and it would put us on a dangerous path towards war.

    This is a petition, but the text can be used as a sample for writing or calling your own Senator.

    http://www.codepink.org/cotton_corker_bill?utm_campaign=iran_1&utm_medium=email&utm_source=codepink

    • Replies: @iffen
    (But isn’t that pretty silly, considering what’s at stake?)

    Since you asked, no it is not.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  239. SolontoCroesus says:
    October 19, 2017 at 2:02 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Talha
    Hey iffen,

    Iran’s tough tactics
     
    In asserting influence over an area that has been part of Persia or her sphere of influence for over two thousand years...wow - where does she get these weird ideas that her opinion counts! It's obvious that we must have the upper hand in how the region is divided up otherwise the terrorists and child pornographers and kitten torturers will win and also those who hate candy bars and baseball.

    I see maybe 3 things stopping this nonsense if it keeps going in this trajectory; 1) we come out in full force as citizens and call our representatives and let them know that there job depends on not going along (a massive response stopped the Obama administration from taking major action in Syria if you recall), 2) Turkey turns and aligns with Iran to say, enough is enough - we do not want any more US meddling in the area and 3) won't stop the initial volley, but if Iran's response is severe and we feel it hard, it may stop us in our tracks.

    Also - this take in the NY Times was far less belligerent:
    "Struggle Over Kirkuk* Puts the U.S. and Iran on the Same Side"
    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/18/world/middleeast/iraq-kurds-kirkuk-iran.html

    So why is NBC going so nuts? Maybe because it is owned by GE?

    Peace.

    *Without Kirkuk, this talk of a new Kurdistan is over - the Kurds and everyone else knows it. At least a Kurdistan that is worth fighting over. Otherwise it'll be a worthless, poor pariah state with complete dependency on handouts from other nations to maintain its forces to keep territorial integrity.

    I don’t think phone calls or protest marches will work.
    After telling them that theirs was the key vote that put Trump in office, Steve Bannon fired up Values Voters evangelicals with pledge of making bad things happen to Iran, and of a US embassy in Jerusalem.

    If I recall correctly, it was the British vote + Russian proposal for chemical weapons removal more than US phone calls, that dissuaded Obama from acting on his (stupid) red line re Syria.

    We may need to start with hunger strikes, then a general strike.

    The churches — especially Catholic– are hugely deficient and culpable in this matter; they need to be turned around and mobilized to oppose war and steamroll over ADL and the entire organization of presidents of Jewish organizations, if need be. Isn’t that a reasonable calculation — 500 or so people neutralized to spare the lives of millions?

    • Replies: @iffen
    Perhaps Bannon and Trump are controlled opposition.
    , @Talha
    Hey S2C,

    I was remembering you on the way to work. I ended up driving behind a guy in an SUV displaying a prominent Zoroastrian sticker on his rear windshield. License plate said "Persia". :)

    I understand what you are saying. I participated in the huge nation-wide protests against the Iraq War in LA (with my baby daughter on my shoulders):
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/15_February_2003_anti-war_protests

    I was extremely disappointed that Bush dismissed us as simply an "interest group". Communists were there, Churches, Muslims - it was awesome!

    I'm afraid it might simply have to be diplomatic moves by Russia, China and others that stop us if we seem incapable of going cold-turkey on our punch-drunk addiction to causing chaos in the Middle East.

    Peace.
    , @Anon

    The churches — especially Catholic– are hugely deficient and culpable in this matter; they need to be turned around and mobilized
     
    No, they don't. The church is not a lobbying group. I thought that was what you disliked about the Jews anyway?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  240. Anon says: • Disclaimer
    October 19, 2017 at 2:03 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Avigdor Lieberman, a Moldovan thug who immigrated to Israel, proclaims “We will do whatever is necessary for (our) security” with regard to numerous violations of the sovereign Syrian space by Israel.
    The presstituting Reuters is trying to paint Israel as a righteous victim of Iran’s “aggression:” http://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria-iran/from-damascus-iran-vows-to-confront-israel-idUSKBN1CN12S?il=0

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  241. anonymous says: • Disclaimer
    October 19, 2017 at 2:05 pm GMT
    @Anon
    The astonishing indifference to Jewish Holocaust by ALL major MSM sources.
    The Nuland-Kagan's adventure in Ukraine has produced a robust neo-Nazi movement there: https://www.rt.com/op-edge/406991-western-media-ukraine-nazi/
    "Last weekend saw Ukraine’s biggest Nazi march of modern times. Yet, the Western media and its numerous correspondents in Kiev completely ignored the story, even on social networks.
    On Saturday night, up to 20,000 far-right radicals honored the 75th anniversary of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) – a paramilitary group led by Stepan Bandera, which actively collaborated with Hitler’s Germany. They brandished lit torches, smoke pellets, and flares as they chanted fascist slogans. And some participants openly gave Nazi salutes during the rally.
    The leaders of the procession included Oleg Tyahnybok, an associate of US Senators John McCain and Chris Murphy, who has called for Ukraine to do more to halt the "criminal activities" of "organized Jewry.” He’s also demanded Ukrainian citizens should have their ethnic origins stamped in their passports.
    There are numerous Western correspondents in Kiev. Perhaps the most prominent is Christopher Miller [any blood relation to Judy?], of RFE/RL whose presence at Maidan gained him a substantial number of social media followers. On Saturday, Miller made no reference to the Nazi march on his Twitter account, preferring to post pictures from the Carpathian mountains. However, in the past, he has extensively tweeted about much smaller rallies organized by Alexei Navalny in far-away Moscow and St Petersburg.
    Matthew Kupfer, head of Hromadske in Kiev, a TV network funded by the US embassy and the European Commission, also failed to note the rally. But, again, he extensively covered Navalny’s travails in Russia. In fairness to Ian Bateson, who writes from Ukraine for the New York Times and Guardian, he did at least mention the event..."

    Where is AIPAC? Where is ADL and its cries of antisemitism re the US $5 billion spent on the neo-Nazi "democracy on the march" in Ukraine? The Kagans' clan deserves to be tarred and feathered for the ongoing Ukrainian tragedy. But the most curious sign is the complete silence of the Jewish vigilante with regard to the open and well-attended (20.000 participants) neo-Nazi Parade in Kiev. Well done, State Department!

    Read More
    October 19, 2017 at 2:09 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Anon
    Well, the traditional latin mass was never judicially abrogated by Vatican II, but even more, you are at least 10 years out of date. The two forms (ordinary in local language) and the Latin traditional mass can be freely celebrated since Benedict XVI moto propio in 2007 Summorum Pontificum, so "that all priests of the Latin rite Church may freely celebrate Mass with the 1962 Missal privately. It also provided that "in parishes where a group of the faithful attached to the previous liturgical tradition stably exists, the parish priest should willingly accede to their requests to celebrate Holy Mass according to the rite of the 1962 Roman Missal" and should "ensure that the good of these members of the faithful is harmonised with the ordinary pastoral care of the parish, under the governance of the bishop" (Article 5)." (Wikipedia) Attendance to TLM is growing well.

    Straight from Benedict XVI: "What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too, and it cannot be all of a sudden entirely forbidden or even considered harmful. It behooves all of us to preserve the riches which have developed in the Church’s faith and prayer, and to give them their proper place. "

    And Cardinal Sarah, current head of Congregation for the Liturgy, is promoting a wise melding of Latin liturgy into the ordinary form. Don't crow gleefully yet, for we know that it was Peter who was told three times by the risen Christ to look after his sheep, and that the gates of hell would not prevail.

    You are correct. The Tridentine Mass can be freely celebrated due to the likes of Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre and others of the Society of St. Pius X, who were successful in battling the Vatican on this (and other) Catholic issues. However, prior to the establishment of SSPX, the Tridentine Mass WAS banned, except by “special ecclesiastical approval” (which was rarely given…

    October 19, 2017 at 2:17 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Andrei Martyanov

    With fans like these to shoot him in the foot, Phil needs no enemies. Associating them with him is in itself a kind of weaponized ad hominem anti-antisemitism. The objective is to discredit needed foreign policy correctives.
     
    I'll give you that some (few) are, indeed, unhinged but there is a lot of substance also in comments and by far not all people posting are unhinged. But what I cannot give you is the fact that needed "corrections" to foreign policy could be made without complete removal of primarily Jewish geopolitical and strategic "scholarship" from the position of power in the US. The problem today is more than just of some specifics which need to be "corrected" (I am almost tempted to use the voice of the guy from bathroom speaking to Jack Nicholson in Shining), the problem is metaphysical--it is fundamental. Almost whole US foreign (and military) policy had been subverted and put to the service of the state of Israel through US Jewish (at least most of them) elite in US. US culture in general is being put to service of Israel. The Holocaust industry in US is also despicable. You also have to remember that Phil never spoke only about "Jews", recall his excellent piece on what he brilliantly described as "Old Testament Armed Forces".

    The problem for a purge of Jews from participating in government policy is that it can’t fly in a democratic country that must allow participation from everyone. It simply can’t happen that way, no matter how much one dislikes the policies, those who contribute to them, or how much one has developed a distaste for an ethnic or religious background. It is legitimate for people who are misinformed, mistaken or who act for their own interests to bring those into play in the public sphere, as well as those who are not of the same mind.

    There’s a lot of deception and propaganda being bandied about in furtherance of achieving whatever aims people bring to politics. Certainly a huge amount of this effort is not in the interests of almost all ordinary citizens outside an elite.

    I fully support all efforts to bring what’s hidden in darkness into public light, by any and all parties engaging in deception.

    However some commentary generates more heat than light and is hardly nuanced to reflect reality, but rather personal bugaboos. I think unhinged talk assigning immutable negative characteristcs to “The Joos” is as self deceptive and counterproductive as James Clapper doing the same to Russians.

    The country’s becoming unhinged in many ways and that sickness is being played out on all sides, including to some degree the ones I sympathize with.

    Read More
    • Agree: iffen
    • Replies: @Andrei Martyanov

    The problem for a purge of Jews from participating in government policy is that it can’t fly in a democratic country that must allow participation from everyone. It simply can’t happen that way, no matter how much one dislikes the policies, those who contribute to them, or how much one has developed a distaste for an ethnic or religious background.
     
    I never implied any forceful removal, God forbids, but relentless and competent pointing out of the utter incompetence and malice of those who are in position of power to influence or shape policies, including their specific identification, them and their bootlickers, is a must. Otherwise, they may succeed in unleashing something which will cost all of us dear. It is an established fact today that many who "form" US military (one of the facets of foreign) policy are utterly incompetent. In fact, it is their defining characteristic--overwhelming majority of those are neocons and among those a huge portion is Jewish.
    , @Rurik
    Hi Fran,

    The problem for a purge of Jews from participating in government policy is that it can’t fly in a democratic country that must allow participation from everyone. It simply can’t happen that way, no matter how much one dislikes the policies, those who contribute to them, or how much one has developed a distaste for an ethnic or religious background.
     
    which democratic country are you talking about?

    since I've been an adult in this country, we've had laws that specifically designate my ethnicity to be singled out and discriminated against. (Too many white men as CEOs!! Too many white men in congress!! Too many dead white men as presidents and inventors and writers, blah, blah, blah!!)

    I even remember, from a position of power in the ZUS government, Robert Reich explaining why "white construction workers" should be subject to any and all efforts to use the power of the federal government to fuck them over specifically at every opportunity. Perhaps "white construction workers" are too privileged for Robert.

    If Joe the Plumber is fair game to be discriminated against in jobs and promotions and university slots, then why are other ethnicities somehow sacrosanct? Eh?

    BTW Fran, I saw you felt as tho Mr. Giraldi was being flattered by some of the comments. FYI, it's not flattery if it's true. ;)

    , @SolontoCroesus

    it can’t fly in a democratic country that must allow participation from everyone. It simply can’t happen that way, no matter how much one dislikes the policies,
     
    The Constitution is a suicide pact?

    --

    A serious question for you, Fran Macadam:
    The U S State Department is home to an agency that monitors and and protects Jews from instances of antisemitism. Worldwide. https://www.state.gov/s/rga/seas/

    Do you consider that legitimate in a "propositional" state constructed on the notion of Equal Rights for All?
    Does that State Department office violate Second Amendment guarantees:
    "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof"

    Do Jews have a superior claim to US protection of their Creator-endowed right to pursue happiness?

    And here's the nub of my question:
    Do you know of any other discrete group in the United States that enjoys particular and defined government protection similar to that afforded to Jews via the State Dept. office?

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  244. iffen says:
    October 19, 2017 at 2:25 pm GMT
    @RobinG
    "Is it time yet for a Stop the War with Iran line of public argument or movement?"

    Yes, and there already is one, of sorts, and there has been for years. I suspect that Unz readers (or, at least, most Unz commenters) won't want to cooperate with the groups who are working for this. (But isn't that pretty silly, considering what's at stake?)

    For starters, how about acknowledging that sanctions are an act of war!?

    Republican Senators Tom Cotton and Bob Corker have introduced dangerous legislation that would amend the “sunset clause” and add “triggers” to automatically impose new sanctions within a year of Iran gaining nuclear capabilities. It is an attempt to re-negotiate an international agreement, and it would put us on a dangerous path towards war.

    This is a petition, but the text can be used as a sample for writing or calling your own Senator.
    http://www.codepink.org/cotton_corker_bill?utm_campaign=iran_1&utm_medium=email&utm_source=codepink

    (But isn’t that pretty silly, considering what’s at stake?)

    Since you asked, no it is not.

    October 19, 2017 at 2:29 pm GMT
    @SolontoCroesus
    I don't think phone calls or protest marches will work.
    After telling them that theirs was the key vote that put Trump in office, Steve Bannon fired up Values Voters evangelicals with pledge of making bad things happen to Iran, and of a US embassy in Jerusalem.

    If I recall correctly, it was the British vote + Russian proposal for chemical weapons removal more than US phone calls, that dissuaded Obama from acting on his (stupid) red line re Syria.

    We may need to start with hunger strikes, then a general strike.

    The churches -- especially Catholic-- are hugely deficient and culpable in this matter; they need to be turned around and mobilized to oppose war and steamroll over ADL and the entire organization of presidents of Jewish organizations, if need be. Isn't that a reasonable calculation -- 500 or so people neutralized to spare the lives of millions?

    Perhaps Bannon and Trump are controlled opposition.

    October 19, 2017 at 2:34 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    I don't think phone calls or protest marches will work.
    After telling them that theirs was the key vote that put Trump in office, Steve Bannon fired up Values Voters evangelicals with pledge of making bad things happen to Iran, and of a US embassy in Jerusalem.

    If I recall correctly, it was the British vote + Russian proposal for chemical weapons removal more than US phone calls, that dissuaded Obama from acting on his (stupid) red line re Syria.

    We may need to start with hunger strikes, then a general strike.

    The churches -- especially Catholic-- are hugely deficient and culpable in this matter; they need to be turned around and mobilized to oppose war and steamroll over ADL and the entire organization of presidents of Jewish organizations, if need be. Isn't that a reasonable calculation -- 500 or so people neutralized to spare the lives of millions?

    Hey S2C,

    I was remembering you on the way to work. I ended up driving behind a guy in an SUV displaying a prominent Zoroastrian sticker on his rear windshield. License plate said “Persia”. :)

    I understand what you are saying. I participated in the huge nation-wide protests against the Iraq War in LA (with my baby daughter on my shoulders):

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/15_February_2003_anti-war_protests

    I was extremely disappointed that Bush dismissed us as simply an “interest group”. Communists were there, Churches, Muslims – it was awesome!

    I’m afraid it might simply have to be diplomatic moves by Russia, China and others that stop us if we seem incapable of going cold-turkey on our punch-drunk addiction to causing chaos in the Middle East.

    Peace.

    • Replies: @Avery
    {.... diplomatic moves by Russia,} ?(!)

    Diplomatic moves never stopped lawless behaviour by US&UK.
    UNSC never authorized any military action against Iraq (the 2nd war).
    US&UK invaded anyway.

    If Russian military had not appeared in Syria quite unexpectedly and upset the Neocon plans, Syria would be a broken country now.
    And China will confront US only in its back yard, where it feels directly threatened by US: nowhere else.
    China needs lukewarm relations with US and continued access to its vast and rich market for some time to continue its industrial revolution. When China no longer needs US markets, then it will push for a confrontation with US to chase her out of China's sphere of influence (...near its shores).

    Like 1,000s of years ago guns & gold rule.
    UN is just a fig leaf for those who have the guns and/or the gold to legitimize their rule over the weak.
    And if they can't get the fig leaf, they (e.g. US&UK) will deal death and destruction anyway.

    , @SolontoCroesus
    Thanks for the Good Thoughts, Talha.

    پندار نیک ، گفتار نیک ، کردار نیک

    re your comment, below, about your Egyptian friend: many of my Iranian friends (East Coasters, not Teherangeles) speak very protectively of Jews; one guy that meets with us for coffee on Sunday afternoons -- a banker -- thinks a good relationship between Iran and Israel would be in both state's natural and best interest. Iranians I know get even more upset than ADL when negative remarks are made about Jews.
    BUT -- Iranians having been involved in- but not parties to- the world wars; and having had a long history of observing world affairs as they played out, are known to express mirthful bemusement at what one participant on Pat Lang's blog calls "the Shoah cult."

    PS It's very difficult for a Western/outsider to learn about Zoroastrianism. Jason Reza Jorjani offers some very good history of Zoroastrianism, but he's also a bit off the deep end in his quest for a return of the monarchy. He considers Islam in Iran an invasion that must be overthrown. Many of my Iranian friends are intensely Persian and devoutly Muslim.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread