Surrounded by Neocons

Award winning journalist James Risen has recently described in some detail his sometimes painful relationship with The New York Times. His lengthy account is well worth reading as it demonstrates how successive editors of the paper frequently cooperated with the government to suppress stories on torture and illegal activity while also self-censoring to make sure that nothing outside the framework provided by the “war on terror” should be seriously discussed. It became a faithful lap dog for an American role as global hegemon, promoting government half-truths and suppressing information that it knew to be true but which would embarrass the administration in power, be they Democrats or Republicans.
If one were to obtain a similar insider account of goings-on at the other national “newspaper of record” The Washington Post it is quite likely that comparable trimming of the narrative also took place. To be sure, the Post is worse than the Times, characterized by heavily editorializing in its news coverage without necessarily tipping off the reader when “facts” end and speculation begins. In both publications, stories about Iran or Russia routinely begin with an assertion that Moscow interfered in the 2016 U.S. election and that Iran is the aggressor in the Middle East, contentions that have not been demonstrated and can easily be challenged. Both publications also have endorsed every American war since 2001, including Iraq, Libya and the current mess in Syria, one indication of the quality of their reporting and analysis.
A recent op-ed in the Times by Bret Stephens is a perfect example of warmongering mischief wrapped in faux expert testimony to make it palatable. Stephens is the resident neocon at the Times. He was brought over from the Wall Street Journal when it was determined that his neocon colleague David Brooks had become overly squishy, while the resident “conservative” Russ Douthat had proven to be a bit too cautious and even rational to please the increasingly hawkish senior editors.
Stephens’ article, entitled Finding the Way Forward on Iran sparkles with throwaway gems like “Tehran’s hyperaggressive foreign policy in the wake of the 2015 nuclear deal” and “Real democracies don’t live in fear of their own people” and even “it’s not too soon to start rethinking the way we think about Iran.” Or try “A better way of describing Iran’s dictatorship is as a kleptotheocracy, driven by impulses that are by turns doctrinal and venal.”
Bret has been a hardliner on Iran for years. Early on in this op-ed he makes very clear that he wants it to be dealt with forcibly because it has “centrifuges, ballistic missiles, enriched uranium [and] fund[s] Hezbollah, assist Bashar al-Assad, arm[s] the Houthis, [and] imprison[s] the occasional British or American citizen.” He describes how Iran is a very corrupt place run by religious leaders and Revolutionary Guards and proposes that their corruption be exposed so that the Iranian people can take note and rise up in anger. And if exposure doesn’t work, they should be hammered with sanctions. He does not explain why sanctions, which disproportionately hurt the people he expects to rise up, will bring about any real change.
Stephens cites two of his buddies Ken Weinstein of the Hudson Institute and Mark Dubowitz of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD), who are apparently experts on how to squeeze Iran. Weinstein prefers exposing the misdeeds of the Mullahs to anger the Iranian people while Dubowitz prefers punitive sanctions “for corruption.”
The article does not reveal that Weinstein and Dubowitz are long time critics of Iran, are part of the Israel Lobby and just happen to be Jewish, as is Stephens. The Hudson Institute and the FDD are leading neocon and pro-Israel fronts. So my question becomes, “Why Iran?” The often-heard Israeli complaint about its being unfairly picked on could reasonably be turned on its head in asking the same about Iran. In fact, Iran compares favorably with Israel. It has no nuclear weapons, it does not support any of the Sunni terrorist groups that are chopping heads, and it has not disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of people that it rules over. The fact is that Iran is being targeted because Israel sees it as its prime enemy in the region and has corrupted many “opinion makers” in the U.S., to include Stephens, to hammer home that point. To be sure, Iran is a very corrupt place run by people who should not be running a hot dog stand, but the same applies to the United States and Israel. And there are lots of places that are not being targeted like Iran that are far worse, including good friend and ally of both Jerusalem and Washington, Saudi Arabia.
Oddly enough Stephens, Weinstein and Dubowitz do not get into any of that back story, presumably because it would be unseemly. And, of course and unfortunately, the New York Times opinion page is not unique. An interesting recent podcast interview by Politico‘s Chief International Affairs correspondent Susan Glasser with leading neoconservatives Eliot Cohen and Max Boot, is typical of how the media selectively shapes a narrative to suit its own biases. Glasser, Cohen and Boot are all part of the establishment foreign policy consensus in the U.S. and therefore both hate and fail to understand the Trump phenomenon. Both Cohen and Booth were vociferous founding members of the #NeverTrump foreign policy resistance movement.
Boot describes the new regime’s foreign policy as “kowtow[ing] to dictators and undermin[ing] American support for freedom and democracy around the world,” typical neocon leitmotifs. Glasser appears to be in love with her interviewees and hurls softball after softball. She describes Boot as “fantastic” and Cohen receives the epithet “The Great.” The interview itself is remarkably devoid of any serious discussion of foreign policy and is essentially a sustained assault on Trump while also implicitly supporting hardline national security positions. Cohen fulminates about “a very serious Russian attack on the core of our political system. I mean, I don’t know how you get more reckless and dangerous than that,” while Boot asks what “has to be done” about Iran.
Pompous ass Cohen, who interjected in the interview that “and you know, Max and I are both intellectuals,” notably very publicly refused to have any part in a Trump foreign policy team during the campaign but later when The Donald was actually elected suggested that the new regime might approach him with humility to offer a senior position and he just might condescend to join them. They did not do so, and he wrote an angry commentary on their refusal.
Hating Trump is one thing, but I would bet that if the question of a hardline policy vis-à-vis Russia or the Jerusalem Embassy move had come up Cohen and Boot would have expressed delight. The irony is that Trump is in fact pursuing a basically neocon foreign policy which the two men would normally support, but they appear to be making room for Trump haters in the policy formulation process to push the national security consensus even farther to the right. Indeed, in another article by Boot at Foreign Policy he writes “I applaud Trump’s decisions to provide Ukraine with arms to defend itself from Russian aggression, to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, to send additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan, and to accelerate former President Barack Obama’s strategy for fighting the Islamic State.” Cohen meanwhile applauds the embassy move, though he warns that Trump’s success in so doing might embolden him to do something reckless over North Korea.
Perhaps one should not be astonished that leading neocons appearing in the mainstream media will continue to have their eyes on the ball and seek for more aggressive engagement in places like Iran and Russia. The media should be faulted because it rarely publishes any contrary viewpoint and it also consistently fails to give any space to the considerable downside to the agitprop. It must be reassuring for many Americans to know that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is preparing itself to deal with the aftermath of a nuclear attack on the United States and it will be sharing information on the appropriate preparations with the American people. There will be a public session on how to prepare for a nuclear explosion on January 16th.
CDC experts will consider “planning and preparation efforts” for such a strike. “While a nuclear detonation is unlikely, it would have devastating results and there would be limited time to take critical protection steps,” the Center elaborated in its press release on the event.
That the United States should be preparing for a possible nuclear future can in part be attributed to recent commentary by the “like, really smart” and “very stable genius” who is the nation’s chief executive, but the fuel being poured on the fire for war is the very same neocons who are featured in the mainstream media as all-purpose experts and have succeeded in selling the snake oil about America’s proper role as aggressor-in-chief for the entire world. It would be an unparalleled delight to be able to open a newspaper and not see Bret Stephens, Eliot Cohen, Max Boot or even the redoubtable Bill Kristol grinning back from the editorial page, but I suppose I am only dreaming.
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest
Trump is no fool. He beat well established politicians on both sides, first the Republicans and then the Democratic Chicago Girl (Barry Goldwater) without any political experience to become POTUS. With heavy Electoral College odds against without any political machinery.
Anyone who thinks Trump is a fool is an imbecile himself/herself.
Thanks for the compliment!
What his past says about him is that he is a con and a promoter. He was a good promoter but not so hot on follow thru or long term success..
The 'deal maker' has had 4 bankruptcies in his real estate biz to date---to the point where he cant get financing from any US or reputable banks. That is one reason he turned to 'selling his brand" ... iow selling the name Trump to other developers property.
That is also why he turned to catering to rich Russians suspected of money laundering and the German Bank for 'loans'--the bank that has already been fined this year for laundering Russian money.
Trump and Kushner are both knee deep in the Russian and Israeli Jewish money laundering....and the both know the money keeping their business afloat is dirty.
Remains to be seen if Mueller can get them on it.
You still don't get it do you?
Trump was elected out of the pure Desperation of the American people.....
That is what the election was all about.....a grasping at any straw that had the right sound bites for a people desperate to end the political /elite corruption, neglect of the working class and run away liberalism.
Received wisdom all too often seems to be advocacy of war crimes as a policy. If this advice is followed we are done for. The rogues gallery of the usual suspects and their acts is thoroughly documented in this piece. I am against the death penalty except if it is applied to major war criminals. Their threat to our survival is serious enough that it overrides my normal view that the death penalty is too great a power to give to a legal system which has proven itself to be profoundly corrupt.
John Bolton, who rather looks like an evil Captain Kangaroo, can be seen on FOX News almost as often as William Devane. The difference is that Devane is selling something with some value (gold), whereas Bolton is pitching the same stale neocon line that has consistently proven disastrous.
Chuck Todd at MSNBC is making the 5PM hour a place for Neocons to thrive. I’m assuming some of these new faces are flipping from FOX (which I don’t watch). Matthew Continetti (William Kristol son-in-law) seemed to come from nowhere into the rotation. But I’m not surprised. They recently have been well represented (AEI’s Danielle Pletka and Eliana Johnson) among others in 2017-18 on Meet the Press plainly setting the tone on that program.
Now that Charlie Rose/PBS is off the air –as well as Mark Halperin– there was a potentially significant reduction in Neocon airtime (alas Dan Senor). But Brett Stephens and Bari Weiss will — no question–bolster the pro-Israel stance of the NY Times ownership which one would hope, would have learned –something– from the last sixteen years of war. Taking these two from the WSJ nutcake editorial page, are hires that should have been avoided.
Whether print, air, or both the Neocons want to be players. They have the friends in high –media– places to do it.
-- They, neocons, are devoid of dignity. This explains why none of them feels any responsibility for the mass slaughter in the Middle East -- picture Madeleine Albright near thousands of tiny corpses of Iraqi children or the piggish Kristol next to the bloody bags with shredded Syrian children. They are psychopaths, the profiteering psychopaths. There is no other way to deal with neo/ziocons but through long-term incarceration.
Yes.
I like the idea of Marcus Crassus & his decoration of the Appian Way after the Spartacus rebellion
The NeoCons are Trotsyite entryists. In the Soviet Union they were Communists, in the USA “Conservatives” (yeah, right).
No matter. They worked out a way to take over this (gentile) government and rape the country for their own benefit.
It is hard to see an ultimate objective of these people other than the destruction of gentile societies (as Deuteronomy, for instance, and The Talmud demand).
The Russians appear to understand what has happened to them and are trying to respond appropriately. Let us hope they succeed. For increasing numbers in the west Russia might be defined (by the NeoCons) as “the enemy of America” but it is not, in our eyes, the enemy of the American people. It is an older and wiser sibling who, hopefully, will demonstrate how to deal with these fiends.
Neocon power in Big Government is directly connected to neocon media access and neocon media visibility. This is why ‘experts’ such as Boot, Kristol, Weinstein, Cohen, Stephens, Glasser, Podhoretz, Dubowitz, etc., are not only never stepping down from their appointed roles as high media priests–they’re actually failing their way into positions of tenure and (undue) respectability.
Under any other circumstance, their bulletproof status would defy logic. But because of Israel’s unique place in American life, this makes perfect–though astonishing–sense. This above list of scoundrels may resemble the guest list of a Jewish wedding, but this ongoing affair will produce no honeymoon. These operatives function as soft double agents. Their devious mission is to justify US war(s) of aggression that benefit Israel.
Being a successful neocon doesn’t require being right. Not at all. It’s all about sending the right message. Over and over. Evidence be damned. The neocon mission is not about journalism. It’s about advancing the cause: Mideast disruption and a secure Jewish state.
More importantly, Washington’s impenetrable array of Zio-centric PACs, money-handlers, bundlers, fund-raisers, and billionaires want these crypto-Israeli pundits right where they are–on TV or in the your local newspaper–telling Americans how to feel and what to think. And Big Media–which happens to be in bed with these same powerful forces–needs these Zions in place to not only justify the latest Mideast confrontation, but even ones being planned. It’s one big happy effort at group-think, mass deception, and military conquest. Unfortunately, it’s not being presented that way.
So what lies ahead?
More subversion and more conflict. This explains why Pres. Trump has reversed course. He’s caved. Once elected, Trump decided to would be suicide to try to frustrate the Israeli Lobby. So he cucked his Presidency and dumped several major campaign pledges.
The first to go was his pledge to normalize US-Russian relations (‘make peace’ with Russia) and after that 2) avoid unnecessary wars abroad. That’s was a huge reversal. But Trump did it and few pundits have scolded him for it. The fix is in.
Candidate Trump also stated: “I don’t want your [Jewish] money” to an auditorium full of wealthy Jews. Well, that’s changed too. Pres. Trump is now surrounded by wealthy and powerful Israeli-firsters now, including mega-billionaire, Sheldon Adelson, who ended up feeding the Trump campaign untold millions. Sadly, Trump has totally rolled over for the Israelis.
So Trump (the President) now sees things differently. Very differently. When it comes to the Middle East, Trump has been Hillary-ized. This means there’s no light between what Israel desires and what Washington is willing to deliver. The hyper-wealthy, super cohesive, extraordinarily well-positioned and diabolically cleaver Israeli lobby has Trump over a barrel. Shocking, yes. But true.
So watch Israel’s roughshod expansion continue, along with the typically meek and accommodating responses from Washington.
Regarding Israel, Washington will foot their war bill, supply the arms, lend diplomatic cover and even wage war on their behalf. No country in the world receives this kind of treatment. And no country in the world deserves it.
What’s worse, our ‘independent’ MSM will be there to sanitize Washington’s pro-Israel shenanigans and basically cheer the whole bloody process on. This is where the Zio-punditry of Kristol, Cohen, Stephens, Dubowitz, and Co. come in. They soothe the nervous nellies as they gently justify the death and destruction that come with these military strikes. Media tactics include:
Don’t count enemy war dead. Don’t count civilian war dead. Don’t count displaced refugees. Don’t connect Europe’s immigration crisis to Zio-Washington’s destruction of Iraq, Libya and Syria.
At the same time: Always praise Israeli ‘restraint’. Always refer to Israel as a ‘democracy’. Sneer and jeer the ‘terrorist’ Republic of Iran. Treat every Mideast warlord or rebellion as if it threatens the sanctity of Disneyland or even the next Superbowl. Oh my!
It’s a slick, highly-coordinated, and very manipulative affair. But the magic is working. Americans are being fooled.
Ironically, US security would be improved if we simply minded our own business and did nothing in the Middle East besides pursue normal and peaceful trade policies. But that’s not to be.
The reason for this phenomena is that Washington’s major PACs, syndicates, heavy hitters, influence peddlers, oligarchs, and Big Money handlers (and who also have their clutches on our corrupt MSM) want more Mideast disruption.
Why?
Israeli ‘security’. Israeli ‘survival’.
Considering Israel’s extraordinary military power, this might seem silly. But this is what the entrenched Israeli lobby desires.
And both Parties are listening.
To make matters worse, how one ‘thinks’ and ‘talks’ about Israel has unacknowledged limitations and restrictions in Big Washington as well as Big Media.
Diversity of opinion stops at Israel’s doorstep. Like it or not, Zionist Israel is the Third Rail of American discourse. Watch what you say. Even the typically rancorous disputes between Democrats and Republicans gets warm and fuzzy when Israel’s ‘special place’ in American life is raised. America’s ‘special relationship’ with you-know-who is the quintessential red line that no establishment figure will cross. And those who do cross that line tend to fade rapidly into oblivion. This phenomena has not gone unnoticed.
So America is stuck with pro-Israel speech codes and a militantly pro-Zionist foreign policy that has caused immense cost, dislocation, suffering and destruction. It’s been designed that way. And ‘outsider’ Trump is stuck with it. Few dare examine it.
Here’s the short list of Israel’s primary Enemies. Significantly, these are the countries that also get the worst press in American media:
The (anti-Zionist and pro-Palestinian) Republic of Iran.
Syria, which still claims land (Golan Heights) stolen by Israel in 1967.
Lebanon (where Hezbollah roams)
Palestine (will they never give up?)
Russia (allied with Iran and Assad’s Syria)
N. Korea is even a player here. Iran and N. Korea have allegedly shared nuclear technology. This infuriates nuclear Israel.
So the Israel angle in this picture is huge. Overwhelmingly so. This is where the oligarchs, media lords, and corrupt journalists come together.
Thus, Israel’s tenured Hasbara brigade in US media will remain firmly in place.
That's just the foreign policy part.
By the time he's finished there will be no Democrat party left as we know it, and the GOP will be transformed as well.
There will be no more Fed. No more debt based currency. A paid off national debt.
And there will be single payer medical coverage.
God willing.
And the effort to overturn the election morphs through tactics without ever having to answer for itself, from Russian collusion to now 'Trump has dementia'. Considering the pressure he is under from the media, it is certainly understandable for him to stumble--the stupefying effects of adrenalin and cortisol are well-known.
He appeases and they just raise the demands. They absolutely will not be happy until they get war with Iran. They were never held accountable for any of the other wars we've waged for them, leaving us with only the world's hatred and debt to show for it.
The takeover was accomplished through debt and legalizing bribery. The media hasn't had much to say about that and the Fed's destruction of the dollar. I wonder how the current bubble ends and how completely fake electronic currencies will figure in. However it shakes out The bank cannot lose.
Thanks for the actual resistance, the one the financed Resist sedition effort would prefer we know nothing of.
I know it, you know it. It's time for everyone here to get to work.
Maybe Trump is more like me. If i cannot do something today, maybe I will do it tomorrow.
Until Trump will not start a war with a new country, I will trust him and support him.
You cannot even imagine under what kind of pressure the MSM is putting on him. I would bet that any other person would have a nervous breakdown, and would be long time ago recovering in mental hospital.
No matter. They worked out a way to take over this (gentile) government and rape the country for their own benefit.
It is hard to see an ultimate objective of these people other than the destruction of gentile societies (as Deuteronomy, for instance, and The Talmud demand).
The Russians appear to understand what has happened to them and are trying to respond appropriately. Let us hope they succeed. For increasing numbers in the west Russia might be defined (by the NeoCons) as "the enemy of America" but it is not, in our eyes, the enemy of the American people. It is an older and wiser sibling who, hopefully, will demonstrate how to deal with these fiends.
Well said.
The local DC ‘conservative’ radio station has Bolton as a guest all the time. Same old neocon crap that we don’t want any more. Bolton had his day 15 years ago and he sucked then; yet, they keep bringing him on, slobbering all over him (“Ambassador Bolton”), and letting him blather about blowing up everyone. I still see a lot of online comments about how people would love to have John Bolton as our ambassador to the UN. Good grief wise up people.
Syria, which still claims land (Golan Heights) stolen by Israel in 1967.
Lebanon (where Hezbollah roams)
Palestine (will they never give up?)
Russia (allied with Iran and Assad's Syria)N. Korea is even a player here. Iran and N. Korea have allegedly shared nuclear technology. This infuriates nuclear Israel. So the Israel angle in this picture is huge. Overwhelmingly so. This is where the oligarchs, media lords, and corrupt journalists come together. Thus, Israel's tenured Hasbara brigade in US media will remain firmly in place.
As always, excellent comment, Mark.
I especially enjoyed the use of the double entendre in:
” Israel Lobby Refuses to Register as a Foreign Agent! “
‘Stephens’ article, entitled Finding the Way Forward on Iran sparkles with throwaway gems like “Tehran’s hyperaggressive foreign policy in the wake of the 2015 nuclear deal” and “Real democracies don’t live in fear of their own people” and even “it’s not too soon to start rethinking the way we think about Iran.” Or try “A better way of describing Iran’s dictatorship is as a kleptotheocracy, driven by impulses that are by turns doctrinal and venal.”’
Hmmmmm…. I can immediately think of another nation to which those strictures are far more applicable.
“Hyperaggressive foreign policy”
“Kleptocracy”
Sounds more like the USA, doesn’t it?
As for “Real democracies don’t live in fear of their own people”, that’s a real home run.
1. The USA is not, never has been, never will be, and was never meant to be “a real democracy”. (Except by unrealistic visionaries like Jefferson).
2. The USA has been, for some decades, a plutocracy – as comprehensively proved by Martin Gilens and Benjamin I. Page. https://scholar.princeton.edu/sites/default/files/mgilens/files/gilens_and_page_2014_-testing_theories_of_american_politics.doc.pdf
3. “When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty”. – Thomas Jefferson
No prizes for guessing which of Jefferson’s alternatives prevails today.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2013/02/14/why-is-department-homeland-security-buying-so-many-bullets.html
Jefferson referred to democracy as "mob rule". He observed that democracy would allow 51% of the people to take away the rights of the other 49%. Jefferson never meant for the US to be a democracy.
“Pompous ass Cohen — “and you know, Max and I are both intellectuals…”
From an April 2003 Haaretz article:
If this insanity keeps up, America will either be destroyed by financial collapse from waging all these wars or we’ll stumble into WW III and the last thing we’ll see is a mushroom cloud.
Former Brit PM Tony Blair at the Chilcot inquiry:
Now that Charlie Rose/PBS is off the air --as well as Mark Halperin-- there was a potentially significant reduction in Neocon airtime (alas Dan Senor). But Brett Stephens and Bari Weiss will -- no question--bolster the pro-Israel stance of the NY Times ownership which one would hope, would have learned --something-- from the last sixteen years of war. Taking these two from the WSJ nutcake editorial page, are hires that should have been avoided.
Whether print, air, or both the Neocons want to be players. They have the friends in high --media-- places to do it.
Evil can be fought only with TRUTH.....
Sam Huntington asks from the great beyond:
WHO ARE WE?
WHAT ARE WE FIGHTING FOR?
The Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction in the Republican Party is highly vulnerable to the immigration issue and the national question.
The Neo-Conservative Jews push nation-wrecking mass immigration and amnesty for illegal alien invaders. The Neo-Conservative Jews are using mass immigration as a demographic weapon against the European Christian ancestral core of the United States.
The Jew-controlled Neo-Conservatives say that the United States is nothing but a “proposition nation” or an “ideological nation.” The Jew-controlled Neo-Conservatives rhetorically reconfigure the historic American nation in order to wrest control of the US military and the levers of power in the federal government. The Jews in the Neo-Conservative faction want to use the US military to fight on behalf of Israel in the Middle East and West Asia.
The Jew-controlled Neo-Conservatives use propaganda lies and falsehoods to tell the soldiers in the US military that they are fighting for “universal values” or “freedom and democracy” or some other blatant lie from the Neo-Conservatives. The unassimilated Jews in the Neo-Conservative faction of the Republican Party are not even skilled liars or propaganda pushers. The Neo-Conservative Jews rely on the fact that Jews are heavily infested in the corporate propaganda apparatus of the United States.
White Core American Patriots will have to remove the unassimilated Neo-Conservative Jews from both the government and the propaganda outlets. The Neo-Conservative Jews must be dislodged from their spots in the ruling class of the American Empire.
White Core American Patriots must state over and over again that the United States is a European Christian nation-state and that the US military will fight for the best interests of the European Christian ancestral core of the United States.
THE NEO-CONSERVATIVE JEWS ARE UNASSIMILATED INTERLOPERS
THE NEO-CONSERVATIVE JEWS MUST BE REMOVED FROM POWER
NO MORE NEO-CON WAR FOR ISRAEL
Focusing on the neocons is only HALF the battle to defeat Jewish Totalitarianism once and for all.
It looks like Trump has made a deal that will save Cloud City forever.
My fine tuning of this excellent article begins, and perhaps ends, with this quote: “The fact is that Iran is being targeted because Israel sees it as its prime enemy in the region and has corrupted many “opinion makers” in the U.S., to include Stephens, to hammer home that point.”
The ‘corruption’ is not recent and is not about any one issue or series of issues. It springs from Deep Culture. It is part of the WASP worldview.
WASP culture is the direct product of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy always produces culture and politics that are pro-Jewish, pro-Semitic.
At least by the beginning of the Victorian era, virtually 100% of British Empire Elites were hardcore pro-Semitic. Most were pro-Jewish, but a large and growing minority were pro-Arabic and pro-Islamic.
The Saudis are Arabic. The Iranians are NOT Arabic; Iranians are Indo-European.
Siding with both wings of Semitic culture – Jewish and Arabic/Islamic – against an Indo-European people is exactly what WASP cultural Elites will do. It is roughly analogous to Oliver Cromwell allying with Jews to wage war against the vast majority of natives of the British Isles.
Cromwell's wife was Jewess. And Cromwell did not want to upset her.
So he let the Jews back to England.
Now imagine this even more horrifying scene.
Imagine if Cromwell's wife would have been Gypsy.
Excellent piece. I’d just like to add that Stephens’ op-ed in the NYT ought to be view like Judith Miller’s misleading articles about aluminum-tubes-for-nuclear-centrifuges which appeared in the Times during the run up to the Iraq war: Preparation of the Times’ readership for yet another war in the middle east, this time against Iran.
Zionists are Satanists and are going to destroy America, please read THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION.
No, Saudis destroyed the World Trade Center.
But the Israelis do see the Saudis as their Middle Eastern BFF, and the US is also tightly allied with the Saudis.
The Zionist neocons did 911 to set the Mideast wars in motion, do some research, hell every thinking American knows Israel did it.
"No, Saudis destroyed the World Trade Center."
Seriously? Your proof is ....... ?
You cannot separate that ‘error’ from the fact that such an act fit perfectly with WASP culture as the product of Judaizing heresy.
That is exactly what WASP culture would do.
Finally someone with the courage of Justin Raimondo has guts to call spade a spade.
Ron Unz is another courageous man. I wish and pray to God, that people like Ron Unz, Philip M. Giraldi, Paul Craig Roberts, Saker and their likes to move away from FAKE NEWS too, and tell us the TRUTH.
The truth about the Moslems has been written more in the American press (not the Lyin' Press, I mean the real press on the internet), though in Europe most are too afraid at this point.
The Moslems with their pedophile-Prophet and Sharia bullshit are not the kind we need ANY of in America. There are good people of all religions and backgrounds, but these people fit in like a blowtorch at a natural gas plant. You all can fight your inter-Islamic wars somewhere back in the sand pit where y'all came from.
Oh, is that your real name, Tammy? YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH, El-TAMMY!
Hi Tammy,
What brand is your family hashish? Afghan, Morrocan? Hm. Wish I could crusade-on-over to your house while the hash pipe is passed around.
Salaam:
There is a need to separate Original Islam from Political Islam. American need to understand this difference.
And parasitical Israel does not want anything like equal footing in the ME.
Anyone who thinks Trump is a fool is an imbecile himself/herself.
Anyone who thinks Trump is a fool is an imbecile himself/herself.
Thanks for the compliment!
Syria, which still claims land (Golan Heights) stolen by Israel in 1967.
Lebanon (where Hezbollah roams)
Palestine (will they never give up?)
Russia (allied with Iran and Assad's Syria)N. Korea is even a player here. Iran and N. Korea have allegedly shared nuclear technology. This infuriates nuclear Israel. So the Israel angle in this picture is huge. Overwhelmingly so. This is where the oligarchs, media lords, and corrupt journalists come together. Thus, Israel's tenured Hasbara brigade in US media will remain firmly in place.
Don’t lose heart, Mark Green. There is a very good chance that Trump is actually with you, and that he’s winning. He cannot afford to be straight at all. His strategy is to take up highly charged strands of the dominant discourse and to short circuit them. A strong play of a weak hand. He’s run with the demands of Adelson, Netanyahu and Kushner regarding Jerusalem and other maximal Israeli demands. It’s all in response to the worst Jews. The result is that Shias are united with Sunnis, Hamas with PLO, Iran with Turkey and Saudi Arabia. The whole world against America, Israel and some specks of guano. The Iran caper is the same. The Pakistan caper even better. Trump gives the military a free hand to show what they can do in Afghanistan. Then he blows his twitter top to insult Pakistan so there will no longer be a land route. He’s doing his damndest and always failing. What a clueless asshole. Yet every failure is undoing the empire, and leading to a one-state resolution in Palestine.
That’s just the foreign policy part.
By the time he’s finished there will be no Democrat party left as we know it, and the GOP will be transformed as well.
There will be no more Fed. No more debt based currency. A paid off national debt.
And there will be single payer medical coverage.
God willing.
Some of us would just like to live in a free country again some day. I'd be happy if I knew there was some way THAT was gonna' happen.
That was a great summary of our foreign policy situation, Mr. Giraldi. You have a lot of guts to write out all the truth that you see, as you have in all of the articles of yours I’ve read on unz.
I really liked this line, too:
I have one question for you, Phil, and this is not hypothetical or snarky – just looking for your opinion: What do you think the neocons’ attitude about the Orient is? I realize that China is on the road to kicking our ass economically, but that’s the “war” we need to fight, not a military war. Then, there’s N. Korea, which, in my opinion, is none of our business. Rest of the question – Trump seems to get sucked into the standard invade-the-world mode in the Far East also – do you think that is neocon-inspired, and, since that part of the world is no threat to Israel, if so, why? Would they possibly be masking their intentions by expanding the range of their invade-the-world program?
Another fine essay, Mr. Giraldi. Thanks once again.
This morning we find a very unusual Op Ed in the JYT by David Brooks, “The Decline of Anti-Trumpism”.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/08/opinion/anti-trump-opposition.html?action=click&pgtype=Homepage&clickSource=story-heading&module=opinion-c-col-left-region®ion=opinion-c-col-left-region&WT.nav=opinion-c-col-left-region
I don’t usually read that filthy rag other than to skim the headlines, but this was just so bizarre, I couldn’t resist. Brooks seems to admit that they (Jewish neocons/Bolsheviks) are losing the battle to take down Trump. He openly criticizes the media for being so obvious and self-discrediting.
Is this a total retreat for the neocons / Bolsheviks? Or is Brooks merely rallying the troops? Or simply a desperate attempt to regain credibility by telling the truth, for a change?
Or maybe he is preemptively refuting Mr. Giraldi’s premise in this piece, a semi-novel tactic one might call Jewish Preemptive Vengeance…… getting even BEFORE the fact?
Anyway, it was downright WEIRD.
But the Israelis do see the Saudis as their Middle Eastern BFF, and the US is also tightly allied with the Saudis.
Do some research, Israel and the U.S. deep state blew up 7 buildings at the WTC on 911 and blew up a section of the pentagram, the Saudis were the patsys , and as corrupt and evil as the Saudis are they had on part in it.
The Zionist neocons did 911 to set the Mideast wars in motion, do some research, hell every thinking American knows Israel did it.
Considering what an absolute stranglehold they have over American politics, they may have an argument.
Syria, which still claims land (Golan Heights) stolen by Israel in 1967.
Lebanon (where Hezbollah roams)
Palestine (will they never give up?)
Russia (allied with Iran and Assad's Syria)N. Korea is even a player here. Iran and N. Korea have allegedly shared nuclear technology. This infuriates nuclear Israel. So the Israel angle in this picture is huge. Overwhelmingly so. This is where the oligarchs, media lords, and corrupt journalists come together. Thus, Israel's tenured Hasbara brigade in US media will remain firmly in place.
Great comment, Mark. I would like to paste the entire thing into the Peak Stupidity blog, if I can get your permission. I would only add one remark onto the end regarding this one sentence, that’ll I’ll just remark on here.
I don’t agree with this one line. I think, first of all, that the neocons don’t mind at all the current Euro-invasion being connected with the wars caused by America in the Middle East/N. Africa. I think the people who want this invasion, the evil Commie Merkel ( see also here, and here) and the Brussels EU Globalists, like to use that as an excuse. They would be happy to import people from non-invaded countries, and the refugees from the countries with the turmoil and destruction should be headed to places nearby. That’s how it’s supposed to work – near enough to go home eventually. (I know, that’s not those “refugees’” plan, of course.)
That is exactly what WASP culture would do.
Aren’t you running late for your BLM meeting?
Exciting times ahead of us:
Oprah Winfrey probably would be a pro-Israel president
Because this is the world we live in, buzz is now building around Oprah Winfrey running for president in 2020.
Winfrey sparked the speculation with a speech at the Golden Globes in which she praised women who have come forward with stories of sexual abuse, declared that the “time is up” for abusive men and promised girls that “a new day is on the horizon.” She also spoke about the importance of a free press that “keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice. To — to tyrants and victims, and secrets and lies.”
It’s hard to say what policies the iconic talk show host would support as leader of the free world (would we all get a car?). But one thing we can expect: President Oprah Winfrey would probably be pro-Israel.
Winfrey has had a positive relationship with Jewish leaders and the Jewish state stretching back at least a decade. In 2007, she was honored by Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel at a dinner for his foundation, and pledged to visit the Jewish state — though the trip doesn’t appear to have happened. Upon receiving the award, Ynet News reported, Winfrey expressed sympathy for Israel’s fight against terrorism.
More recently, Winfrey has rejected an overture from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. In 2015, Winfrey wore diamonds from Israeli jeweler Lev Leviev on the cover of O, her monthly magazine. BDS activists came to the magazine’s office with a letter demanding Winfrey reject Leviev but were barred from entering.
Also, Tamar Geller, an Israeli ex-intelligence officer, once trained Winfrey’s dogs. So there’s that.
What about Oprah and The Jews? Winfrey connected a few times with Wiesel. In 2006, she selected his groundbreaking memoir, “Night,” for her book club, pushing it back onto best-seller lists decades after its publication. That year, she filmed an extended segment with Wiesel on the grounds of Auschwitz, the former concentration camp.
After ending her talk show in 2012, Winfrey spent a day with Chabad touring the Hasidic outreach group’s neighborhood in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. She had a meal at a Chabad home, met with five women from the Hasidic group and visited a mikvah, or Jewish ritual bath. She told Motti Seligson, a Chabad spokesman, that she was impressed with Chabad’s emphasis on family life.
“What’s gonna happen when people see this family and see that it’s possible that in the United States of America, in Brooklyn, you can have nine children and none of them are watching television, and none of them are on computers all day long, and none of them are sassing their parents, and they’re well-mannered and live in harmony with their families,” she said.
Winfrey also featured the story of a Hasidic Jewish boy from Hungary in 2015, when he was the breakout star of “Belief,” a seven-part documentary series exploring various faiths around the world that aired on OWN, her TV network. The show followed Mendel Hurwitz of Budapest as he prepared for his bar mitzvah. After the show, Winfrey tweeted that she “loved” his story.
Will that be enough to win her Florida in 2020? Only time will tell.
https://www.jta.org/2018/01/08/arts-entertainment/oprah-winfrey-probably-would-be-a-pro-israel-president
Evil can be fought only with TRUTH.....
Yes, the writers have some guts to write this stuff. It’s great to get the real truth in front of people.
The truth about the Moslems has been written more in the American press (not the Lyin’ Press, I mean the real press on the internet), though in Europe most are too afraid at this point.
The Moslems with their pedophile-Prophet and Sharia bullshit are not the kind we need ANY of in America. There are good people of all religions and backgrounds, but these people fit in like a blowtorch at a natural gas plant. You all can fight your inter-Islamic wars somewhere back in the sand pit where y’all came from.
Oh, is that your real name, Tammy?
YOU CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH, El-TAMMY!
Mr. Giraldi has gone after the real power center in America – the Jew controlled US media.
Much is said about “we dumb Americans.” We are not all that dumb – but we are 100% misinformed. Propaganda works. It is a fact that the human mind is susceptible to repeated lies. (It is also true, that people hate being lied too.)
Much is said about “Christian Zionists.” Why is it, that NO Christian broadcast media tells the truth about Palestinian suffering? Of course, it is because of Jew media control. If Christian stations were to tell the truth, there would be a lot less Christian Zionists – they would be a small segment of Christianity.
Thanks to Mr. Giraldi and others on the internet – more and more people are listening and learning and getting mad. A base is building. Truth will out!
Think Peace — Art
"We are not all that dumb....it is also true, that people hate being lied too".
Ha!
Apparently you are pretty dumb.
No wonder we Jews are so powerful. So many of our enemies are so stupid!
Shalom,
Sherm
PS - How are the PORK and beans?
The more the psychotic control freaks
publically expose themselves, what with social media, the internet, and disenchanted leakers in their own group… the more of humanity wakes up to a great sense of absolute disgust in them. We, humanity, are gradually winning and the disgusting pyschopaths are losing.
That's just the foreign policy part.
By the time he's finished there will be no Democrat party left as we know it, and the GOP will be transformed as well.
There will be no more Fed. No more debt based currency. A paid off national debt.
And there will be single payer medical coverage.
God willing.
As much optimism as you have, Sarz, and faith in the President (good on ya’), no, that is quite impossible. Even Dr. Paul would not have been able to fix the $20,000,000,000,000 hole we are in, but he would have been able to get people’s mind straighter on the problem, in order to become a still-decent country after the coming crash
Here, it had thought you were Mr. Optimism. You want that? WTF is wrong with you?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qOR4OiRjHA8Bill Still mentioned towards the end of the presidential race that he had had feelers from Trump's people. In case you don't know about Still, he is an expert on the Federal Reserve and its alternatives. Trump is well aware of alternatives to debt-based currency. He studied the National Socialist economic miracle. His fitst wife mentioned that Hitler's speeches were his bedside reading. The real Adolf Hitler, admired by M K Gandhi and J F Kennedy. Not the Holocaust guy, because that is fiction.It's way too early for Trump to move on the Fed. First he has to lock up Hillary and put the fear of God into the swamp creatures.
Frankie P
You’re half right. The two sides of Jewish Totalitarianism are bolshevik communism for domestic policy and neoconservative-ism for foreign policy. Which pretty well defines America since JFK.
Focusing on the neocons is only HALF the battle to defeat Jewish Totalitarianism once and for all.
Without prejudice'
First row Jew Jew Jew Jew
Second row Goyim Goyim Goyim
Four to three. Not bad.
Not quite.
2nd row:
left: Libby: Jew
middle: Bolton: Jew
right: Gaffney: Jew
It’s six to zero, all Jews
Does Mr Giraldi really expect us to believe that the US internet is any better than the media outlets he criticizes? The whole US media scene can be summed up as “don’t believe their pack of lies. Believe my pack of lies”!
The internet gives one endless choices to compare.But hey, you're a communist, Communism: the enemy of choice.
Tammy opined: “Ron Unz is another courageous man. I wish and pray to God, that people like Ron Unz, Philip M. Giraldi, Paul Craig Roberts, Saker and their likes to move away from FAKE NEWS too, and tell us the TRUTH.”
Hi Tammy,
What brand is your family hashish? Afghan, Morrocan? Hm. Wish I could crusade-on-over to your house while the hash pipe is passed around.
At any rate, the people you mention above are not Moslems.
Please enlighten me, Ms. Tammy?
How can anyone anticipate either a secular/reform/Orthodox Jew, a Christian, or an agnostic to tell the (political) “TRUTH” according to Prophet Mohammed?
F.Y.I., months ago, a gentleman with screen name & web site “Rehmat’s World” regularly offered firey unconventional-comments here at the U.R. With wisdom, and as an effectual cyber- muezzin, Rehmat never called upon Ron Unz, P. Giraldi, Saker, and Paul Craig Roberts to “stay away from FAKE news.”
To perhaps lessen the sting of my words, take another hit? And know that Rehmat once hammered me here at U.R. and bluntly told me that I’m “self-deceived” or something like that. Nevertheless, I really miss appearances of “Rehmat’s World” here.
I'm wondering if you haven't misread Tammy's admittedly poor English. She did not say call upon Ron Unz, P. Giraldi, Saker and Paul Craig Roberts to "stay away from FAKE news". Why did you use quotation marks on something that she did not write? She opened her quote by saying that Ron Unz was another courageous man, after calling MEexpert courageous for calling out the venom-spewing neocons. I personally don't like to comment on who does or does not have a Jewish face, as I think it's a waste of time. I like to look at what people say and do.
Now look at what she said, you quoted her accurately at the top of your comment: "I wish and pray to God, that people like Ron Unz, Philip M. Giraldi, Paul Craig Roberts, Saker and their likes to move away from FAKE NEWS too, and tell us the TRUTH."
Could she be saying in her inaccurate way that these gentlemen are the opposite of FAKE NEWS, that they furnish us with an antidote to the poison of fake news with their courageous truth-telling. Tammy, feel free to comment and tell us what this means: "and their likes to move away from FAKE NEWS too, and tell us the TRUTH."
I don't know when I'll be getting back to Pa again, Chuck, but I'd really like to come up and visit you and the Sister there and have lunch and a cup of coffee with you some time.
Frankie P
Tammy's English may not be prefect but she does a good job of articulating her thoughts. Perhaps you should cut her some slack.
You are sadist. You are throwing out of the windows all my courses in race identification.
Yes he does, and logically so.
The internet gives one endless choices to compare.
But hey, you’re a communist,
Communism: the enemy of choice.
The 'corruption' is not recent and is not about any one issue or series of issues. It springs from Deep Culture. It is part of the WASP worldview.
WASP culture is the direct product of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy always produces culture and politics that are pro-Jewish, pro-Semitic.
At least by the beginning of the Victorian era, virtually 100% of British Empire Elites were hardcore pro-Semitic. Most were pro-Jewish, but a large and growing minority were pro-Arabic and pro-Islamic.
The Saudis are Arabic. The Iranians are NOT Arabic; Iranians are Indo-European.
Siding with both wings of Semitic culture - Jewish and Arabic/Islamic - against an Indo-European people is exactly what WASP cultural Elites will do. It is roughly analogous to Oliver Cromwell allying with Jews to wage war against the vast majority of natives of the British Isles.
You do not understand that pussy rules the world.
Cromwell’s wife was Jewess. And Cromwell did not want to upset her.
So he let the Jews back to England.
Now imagine this even more horrifying scene.
Imagine if Cromwell’s wife would have been Gypsy.
Syria, which still claims land (Golan Heights) stolen by Israel in 1967.
Lebanon (where Hezbollah roams)
Palestine (will they never give up?)
Russia (allied with Iran and Assad's Syria)N. Korea is even a player here. Iran and N. Korea have allegedly shared nuclear technology. This infuriates nuclear Israel. So the Israel angle in this picture is huge. Overwhelmingly so. This is where the oligarchs, media lords, and corrupt journalists come together. Thus, Israel's tenured Hasbara brigade in US media will remain firmly in place.
“Candidate Trump also stated: “I don’t want your [Jewish] money” to an auditorium full of wealthy Jews. s. ”
And nobody ridicules him for not taking the money from Sheldon . The ridiculers and the ridiculists do not decry against Trump despite obvious caving to pressure on Jerusalem from Adelson . The gallery of the intellectuals ( New movement among the stupidest on earth — “me too – I am an intellectual ” ) bastards didn’t come out and demand Trump be held accountable because he broke the promise of taking Jewish money and because he made the deal with Jewish money to relocate the capital to Jerusalem
Almost all of the neocons hold “dual-citizenship” with Israel, as well as using pseudonyms instead of their given (jewish) names. This tactic is rampant through academia, hollywood, and the political and lobbying classes as well.
It is interesting to note that one can call a “jew” a shyster, ne-er-do-well, shylock, bankster, crook, or other nefarious term, and it will roll off the jew’s back like a duck in water, BUT, call a jew a “jew” and he will recoil in horror, having been “found out”.
The neocons are just the mockingbirds we know and love, Giraldi is with the group that mocks the mockingbirds. They share notes, go to the same meetings and play off of each other during show time. Hold those questions until the end of the daily manipulation – assuming you’ll still be able to think straight.
Giraldi explains the world – just as a more overt warmonger would for the New York Times – as a simplistic one or two dimensional contest, where focus should be trained on the “elected” pitchman in the front office.
Syria, which still claims land (Golan Heights) stolen by Israel in 1967.
Lebanon (where Hezbollah roams)
Palestine (will they never give up?)
Russia (allied with Iran and Assad's Syria)N. Korea is even a player here. Iran and N. Korea have allegedly shared nuclear technology. This infuriates nuclear Israel. So the Israel angle in this picture is huge. Overwhelmingly so. This is where the oligarchs, media lords, and corrupt journalists come together. Thus, Israel's tenured Hasbara brigade in US media will remain firmly in place.
Well said.
And the effort to overturn the election morphs through tactics without ever having to answer for itself, from Russian collusion to now ‘Trump has dementia’. Considering the pressure he is under from the media, it is certainly understandable for him to stumble–the stupefying effects of adrenalin and cortisol are well-known.
He appeases and they just raise the demands. They absolutely will not be happy until they get war with Iran. They were never held accountable for any of the other wars we’ve waged for them, leaving us with only the world’s hatred and debt to show for it.
The takeover was accomplished through debt and legalizing bribery. The media hasn’t had much to say about that and the Fed’s destruction of the dollar. I wonder how the current bubble ends and how completely fake electronic currencies will figure in. However it shakes out The bank cannot lose.
Thanks for the actual resistance, the one the financed Resist sedition effort would prefer we know nothing of.
The internet gives one endless choices to compare.But hey, you're a communist, Communism: the enemy of choice.
Neither Bolton nor Gaffney are Jewish.
Anyone who thinks Trump is a fool is an imbecile himself/herself.
Right tammy. Because if trumpy were a fool (just hypothetically of course) then we might be obliged to start wondering if some other group might be responsible for determining our presidential candidates.
Evil can be fought only with TRUTH.....
Your idea about an article on political Islam by either Ron Unz or Philip M. Giraldi is an excellent idea, and I am willing to help provided we keep away from sectarianism and stick to TRUTH. The war the First Caliph abu Bakr which he fought with Yemen's Muslims within six months of Prophet's demise is very important to show how the rights given by Prophet Mohammad (saws) were taken away as soon as his demise. Our aim should be to shine the light on the Prophet. This is what Yemen's war did, just to start with:
1. Prophet did away with excommuniting someone from the fold as he saw a very powerful tool in the hands of Rabbis and Preacher. Who gave them the right to remove someone from Synagogue or Church.
2. So abu Bakr came up with much stronger tool, he called all the Yemeni Muslims en masses as apostate.
3. Brought back the slavery.
4. Claimed that he the Caliph abu Bakr was appointed by Will of Allah through predestination.
5. Thus, the ideology of ISIS calling everyone kafir, kafir, kafir ..... and chopping their heads.
6. Used Islam as a disguise to bring other countries in to the fold for power and mammon (money), thus bring Islam by Sword.
The list is extensive and I can go on and on. The divide / confuse / rule was used against the Muslims.
The objective of the article should be to bring TRUTH about the Prophet.
Tammy:
Salaam:
There is a need to separate Original Islam from Political Islam. American need to understand this difference.
select the 'Forum', top right"The impossible 'holocaust' storyline is one of the most easily debunked narratives ever contrived. That is why those who question it are arrested and persecuted. That is why violent, racist, & privileged Jewish supremacists demand censorship."
This is great, Phil. I laughed with delight from this description. On a more serious note, I don’t think that the magazine (Foreign Policy) which offers constant tribune to such a psycho and ignoramus as Max Boot, among many, can be considered a serious publication. Really sad to see the brain child of late Sam Huntington fall that low. Their Russia “coverage” is altogether… well Goebbels would have been proud.
Or the Brit & American ones for that matter...
Without prejudice'
First row Jew Jew Jew Jew
Second row Goyim Goyim Goyim
Four to three. Not bad.
Beats me why PG uses the term neocon when he means Jew since Jews are at the power center of the neocons.
It did happen under the rule of Bush 1
When the Soviet Union fell apart, Bush one with his well rested brain declared the new American century, The meaning of it was to unite all world ideologically economically and militarily.
Naturally under US government. The aim was full spectrum dominance,
The aims and methods were written in Projekt for New American century,
The Russians do call this as Uni polar world. And they did not like it a bit.
There was a conservative government in power. Republicans call themselves Conservatives.
The aims goals and methods were worked out by ideologues (The jerks on picture above.)
They declared that the old conservatism is dead and now the new conservatism will start.
They did shorten it down to neocon.
One on the right (of Bolton) is the borderline so he could be Jewish, but he is maybe sayanim.
Michael Ledeen, bottom right, is not only a Zionist but a “proud Levite.”
Douglas Reed, Controversy of Zion
“”Scripture produced in Judah of the Levites asked, “Who is like unto thee, O Lord, AMONG the gods?” ”
Levites are the tribesmen who volunteered to slay their fellow Hebrews at Sinai, when they stated their preference to return to Egypt rather than invade and destroy Canaan.
IOW Levites like Ledeen are genetically homicidal.
They shoot horses — and MAD dogs, Don’t they?
"The sect which attached itself to and mastered the tribe of Judah took the rising concept of One God of all peoples . .
only to destroy it, and to set up the creed based on its denial . .
subtly, but with scorn, and as this denial is
.based on the theory of the master race, this denial is necessary and inevitable. A master race, if there be one, must itself be God."
The 'corruption' is not recent and is not about any one issue or series of issues. It springs from Deep Culture. It is part of the WASP worldview.
WASP culture is the direct product of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy always produces culture and politics that are pro-Jewish, pro-Semitic.
At least by the beginning of the Victorian era, virtually 100% of British Empire Elites were hardcore pro-Semitic. Most were pro-Jewish, but a large and growing minority were pro-Arabic and pro-Islamic.
The Saudis are Arabic. The Iranians are NOT Arabic; Iranians are Indo-European.
Siding with both wings of Semitic culture - Jewish and Arabic/Islamic - against an Indo-European people is exactly what WASP cultural Elites will do. It is roughly analogous to Oliver Cromwell allying with Jews to wage war against the vast majority of natives of the British Isles.
Arabic is the language–the people are Arabs.
Gaffney is Jewish.
One on the right (of Bolton) is the borderline so he could be Jewish, but he is maybe sayanim.
Ilyana_Rozumova: “One you added on the left has absolutely no Jewish features so he cannot be a Jew”
Oh, Ilyana “ethnic Albanians are gypsies from India” Rozumova… always good for a good laugh…
You seem to be some sort of Troll, but what is certain is that you are an imbecile.
Though there are some markedly “Jewish” phenotypes, there is so much variation that it’s simply laughable to pretend one can tell whether or not a person is Jewish just from physical characteristics.
Jews are a heavily mixed population.
At any rate, what really matters is that Neoconservatism is a Zionist Jewish political movement and the fact that there gentiles who are a part of it for various reasons does not change this fact one bit.
Hi Achmed.. Please feel free to re-post. -Mark
Douglas Reed, Controversy of Zion
""Scripture produced in Judah of the Levites asked, "Who is like unto thee, O Lord, AMONG the gods?" "
Levites are the tribesmen who volunteered to slay their fellow Hebrews at Sinai, when they stated their preference to return to Egypt rather than invade and destroy Canaan.
IOW Levites like Ledeen are genetically homicidal.
They shoot horses --- and MAD dogs, Don't they?
continued, from Douglas Reed, on Levites;
“The sect which attached itself to and mastered the tribe of Judah took the rising concept of One God of all peoples . .
only to destroy it, and to set up the creed based on its denial . .
subtly, but with scorn, and as this denial is
.based on the theory of the master race, this denial is necessary and inevitable. A master race, if there be one, must itself be God.”
I see nothing new here. No matter how it is sliced, the MSM is one. Those that play the Intelligence State’s Narrative and THOSE that play the Intelligence State’s Narrative. When there seems to be some opposite view, there will always be some statement, within the Narrative to which, those counted as “OTHERS” will cling .
This whole system of Governing and at the same time controlling public opinion is leagues and decades ahead of the populous, and opposition to it can rant, op ed, start up alternative web sites, and whatever else they wish to do but, there will NEVER be a successful rebellion against “The Machine”. It simply won’t happen. Wish and Pray and Rant and grow old with prematurely graying hair with your concerns and angst. That’s all you’ll have that is tangible for your hours, perhaps years, of fretting and writing. No matter who is voted into office, once they arrive, they are briefed on what their office will entail- how they will be advised, what they will not be allow to say. They can be eloquent, demure, astute and intelligent with an air of “political correctness” or they can come across as reality show host with bombastic, neurotic and careless trash mouth. Either will do. No matter.
The goals and designs of the ISN and decades of practice will keep the public mouth pieces from registering with the public thoughts and will keep public eyes from prying too deeply. It’s as set in stone as Mount Rushmore. At any point in time and at their whim, the government will turn on segments of the public or on individuals, providing mass interments or individual incarceration, all the while, whipping up public sentiment that suites the IS’s Narrative. One is better off focusing upon their own sustenance and long-term financial wellness. That is really all that those that tweak and continue the Narrative want The Citizenry to do. You pay your taxes. THEY’LL decide what is best for the “common good.”
They may have created this world of continuous Terrorism for the sole purpose of keeping Islam at bay and damaged and on the other side of the globe. We all know what came first- the chicken or the egg. The Capitalists’ Militaristic Imperialism or Jihad? So what?
Always has been that way.
And, yet.........every now and then there IS a monumental change.
True, it settles in almost the same pattern later on, but......for a brief moment there was that "light".
And, because "spes ultima moritur", well, here we are.
So, even when you say you still made that comment.
There is more to life than "sustenance and long-term financial wellness" and even the hardest cynics know that.
Because, when ....if....the possibility for the next change happens...well....who's to say THAT one won't be the The ONE?
Yes, all evidence to contrary, but, still...."hope dies last".
It took the American colonist a century to decide to over throw King George.
From when the first government in the colonies in Virginia in 1619 was a 'royal colony' of the King to the 1776 Revolution.
People haven't quite gotten to the proverbial....'nothing left to lose ' yet, but they will.
Syria, which still claims land (Golan Heights) stolen by Israel in 1967.
Lebanon (where Hezbollah roams)
Palestine (will they never give up?)
Russia (allied with Iran and Assad's Syria)N. Korea is even a player here. Iran and N. Korea have allegedly shared nuclear technology. This infuriates nuclear Israel. So the Israel angle in this picture is huge. Overwhelmingly so. This is where the oligarchs, media lords, and corrupt journalists come together. Thus, Israel's tenured Hasbara brigade in US media will remain firmly in place.
The Neocon Zionists are not just about Israel. More essentially they are about the dissolution of gentile society, of Christianity–here in the US and in Europe. They are truly enemies of the society and should be considered and treated as such. But the money power has the population by the throat; it also has the extraordinarily venal and corrupt government by the throat. It’s not new. It’s over 100 years old, and they are patient. Sadly, they control the media entirely, and the US public is famously an intellectually lazy and ignorant public which only seeks to be entertained. So, they will get exactly what they deserve, and they deserve the contempt in which the Zionists hold them. As Solzhenitsyn noted almost a half-century ago, the Americans have lost their “nerve”–they have become cowards who cannot stand up to the oppression that is gradually strangling them, nor can they “handle” the truth.
To the point: [ ]
Beyond the Identification of particular nuts and bolts of it, or the diagnostics describing inexorable naming of protagonists and their evil purposes, I just cringe, more or less, that the trends that are projected in todays events, do seem to be hell bent on destruction and doomsday, no winners in the world that is unfolding in so many ways with or without the totally sociopathic greed, power plays, but even if there could be some miraculous sobering up of mankind, the world isn't really stable, the ''biosphere'' isn't guaranteed, tomorrow is never ''guaranteed'', not individually nor collectively.
So maybe it is ''fitting'' that the big Kahoon USA, ("intellectually lazy and ignorant public '')… be led by an entity closely associated with the Dominionist crackpots, and a cult that adheres to a really insane idea, the Sampson Option. IE: (if we don't get what we want/survive from being ever backed into a corner, we will Blow up everybody!)
Is Trump really pursuing a neocon foreign policy? I wonder about that. He did cut off arms to the “freedom fighters” in Syria which enraged the neocons mentioned above. He also took the fight to ISIS, which, at the end of the day, was a cat’s paw for Israel (and is alleged to have received aid from Israel). And as we stand here right now, Assad is still in power and Hezbollah isn’t going anywhere. The neocons are having a conniption over this. Interestingly, all the media talk about Trump’s “mental stability” really gained momentum in the last 3 weeks, after Assad and Putin celebrated their win over ISIS. Odd connection, that.
Anyone who thinks the result would have been better with Hillary Clinton in office is the one who needs their mental stability checked.
Yes, Trump did move the embassy to Jerusalem. Symbolic move that won him some political capital here and triggered the usual flag burning in the Middle East. Nothing more.
I’m preparing to be disappointed in Trump’s foreign policy, but I’m not as of yet.
Goebbels should be considered a truth teller when compared to the Stalinist propagandists…
Or the Brit & American ones for that matter…
Max Boot and Bill Kristol have signaled on various outlets that their cult has joined the identity politics cult, which is a retreat back to their Marxist roots. Hopefully, the self-consuming snake is real and we can watch the Zionists and African Supremacists drown together in the same pool of blood.
Neocons, a curse on us, a pox on them.
There’s this other whack job retired colonel Peters and retired general Keane who sounds like a New Jersey longshoreman who are just as bad and always on Fox.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/04/world/middleeast/israel-africans.html
The Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction in the Republican Party pushes open borders mass immigration.
The Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction in the Republican Party pushes amnesty for illegal alien invaders.
The Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction in the Republican Party is using mass immigration as a demographic weapon against the European Christian ancestral core of the United States.
The Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction in the Republican Party does not push open borders mass immigration for Israel. The Neo-Cons do not support amnesty for illegal alien invaders in Israel.
Unz Forumites — All of you MUST read Controversy of Zion.
Neocons may have evolved from Trotskyites but first they were Levites and Levites were basically mass murderers who infiltrated the followers of Moses and, most likely, killed them before invading Canaan.
Reed writes that the Israelite – Judahite/Levitic mythology “drew on . . .Assyrian [among other] mythologies.”
History records that Assyrians were vicious warriors, that conquered the Hebrews a few times.
In zionist iconography, Theodore Herzl is depicted as an Assyrian king.
We are dealing w a tribe of murderers w millennia long histlry.
We should set Epiphany --- and the Wise Persians --- as the Patron Saints / feast day of RESISTANCE TO ZIONISM,
Was indeed a pleasure.
History records that Assyrians were vicious warriors, that conquered the Hebrews a few times.In zionist iconography, Theodore Herzl is depicted as an Assyrian king.
We are dealing w a tribe of murderers w millennia long histlry.
PS Last weekend was Epiphany, when the Three Persian Wise Men, who navigated by the stars (pre-GPS), used reason and science to discover Jesus, the anti-Levite, then avoided returning in Herod’s path since Herod eanted to kill Jesus & all babies.
See the Andrew Joyce article — destroying other people’s children is deeply entrenched in Levitic practice.
But Jesus said he would protect the Children.
We should set Epiphany — and the Wise Persians — as the Patron Saints / feast day of RESISTANCE TO ZIONISM,
This whole system of Governing and at the same time controlling public opinion is leagues and decades ahead of the populous, and opposition to it can rant, op ed, start up alternative web sites, and whatever else they wish to do but, there will NEVER be a successful rebellion against "The Machine". It simply won't happen. Wish and Pray and Rant and grow old with prematurely graying hair with your concerns and angst. That's all you'll have that is tangible for your hours, perhaps years, of fretting and writing. No matter who is voted into office, once they arrive, they are briefed on what their office will entail- how they will be advised, what they will not be allow to say. They can be eloquent, demure, astute and intelligent with an air of "political correctness" or they can come across as reality show host with bombastic, neurotic and careless trash mouth. Either will do. No matter.
The goals and designs of the ISN and decades of practice will keep the public mouth pieces from registering with the public thoughts and will keep public eyes from prying too deeply. It's as set in stone as Mount Rushmore. At any point in time and at their whim, the government will turn on segments of the public or on individuals, providing mass interments or individual incarceration, all the while, whipping up public sentiment that suites the IS's Narrative. One is better off focusing upon their own sustenance and long-term financial wellness. That is really all that those that tweak and continue the Narrative want The Citizenry to do. You pay your taxes. THEY'LL decide what is best for the "common good."
They may have created this world of continuous Terrorism for the sole purpose of keeping Islam at bay and damaged and on the other side of the globe. We all know what came first- the chicken or the egg. The Capitalists' Militaristic Imperialism or Jihad? So what?
Yes.
Always has been that way.
And, yet………every now and then there IS a monumental change.
True, it settles in almost the same pattern later on, but……for a brief moment there was that “light”.
And, because “spes ultima moritur”, well, here we are.
So, even when you say
you still made that comment.
There is more to life than “sustenance and long-term financial wellness” and even the hardest cynics know that.
Because, when ….if….the possibility for the next change happens…well….who’s to say THAT one won’t be the The ONE?
Yes, all evidence to contrary, but, still….”hope dies last”.
The Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction in the Republican Party sends out US Senator Tom Cotton to make sure the Whites stay on the reservation. White Core American Patriots have had it with kept whore politicians such as Tom Cotton who put the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States.
Senator Tom Cotton is untrustworthy on the immigration issue. The Neo-Conservatives know that the immigration wedge issue is the one that will separate them from power in the American Empire if it gets out of control. White Core American Patriots must plant the wedge on the head of the Neo-Cons and hammer it through.
Neo-Con Whore Tom Cotton attempts to tamp down the immigration issue:
Much is said about “we dumb Americans.” We are not all that dumb – but we are 100% misinformed. Propaganda works. It is a fact that the human mind is susceptible to repeated lies. (It is also true, that people hate being lied too.)
Much is said about “Christian Zionists.” Why is it, that NO Christian broadcast media tells the truth about Palestinian suffering? Of course, it is because of Jew media control. If Christian stations were to tell the truth, there would be a lot less Christian Zionists – they would be a small segment of Christianity.
Thanks to Mr. Giraldi and others on the internet - more and more people are listening and learning and getting mad. A base is building. Truth will out!
Think Peace --- Art
Hey Genius
“We are not all that dumb….it is also true, that people hate being lied too”.
Ha!
Apparently you are pretty dumb.
No wonder we Jews are so powerful. So many of our enemies are so stupid!
Shalom,
Sherm
PS – How are the PORK and beans?
Syria, which still claims land (Golan Heights) stolen by Israel in 1967.
Lebanon (where Hezbollah roams)
Palestine (will they never give up?)
Russia (allied with Iran and Assad's Syria)N. Korea is even a player here. Iran and N. Korea have allegedly shared nuclear technology. This infuriates nuclear Israel. So the Israel angle in this picture is huge. Overwhelmingly so. This is where the oligarchs, media lords, and corrupt journalists come together. Thus, Israel's tenured Hasbara brigade in US media will remain firmly in place.
And it’s the fake & impossible ’6M Jews’ that shields their hatred, violence, thievery and lies. Hence we see the propagandized usage by Jews, their media, & leftists of ‘neo-Nazis, ‘Nazis’. All arguments simply end up at the Potemkin Village of “death camp Auschwitz”.
Until everyone here get’s their head around the immense scam otherwise known as “the holocaust’, aka: “The Holocau$t Industry”, there we be no changes whatsoever.
I know it, you know it. It’s time for everyone here to get to work.
The truth about the Moslems has been written more in the American press (not the Lyin' Press, I mean the real press on the internet), though in Europe most are too afraid at this point.
The Moslems with their pedophile-Prophet and Sharia bullshit are not the kind we need ANY of in America. There are good people of all religions and backgrounds, but these people fit in like a blowtorch at a natural gas plant. You all can fight your inter-Islamic wars somewhere back in the sand pit where y'all came from.
Oh, is that your real name, Tammy? YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH, El-TAMMY!
But the Israelis do see the Saudis as their Middle Eastern BFF, and the US is also tightly allied with the Saudis.
said:
“No, Saudis destroyed the World Trade Center.”
Seriously? Your proof is ……. ?
Evil can be fought only with TRUTH.....
Your idea about an article on political Islam by either Ron Unz or Philip M. Giraldi is an excellent idea, and I am willing to help provided we keep away from sectarianism and stick to TRUTH. The war the First Caliph abu Bakr which he fought with Yemen's Muslims within six months of Prophet's demise is very important to show how the rights given by Prophet Mohammad (saws) were taken away as soon as his demise. Our aim should be to shine the light on the Prophet. This is what Yemen's war did, just to start with:
1. Prophet did away with excommuniting someone from the fold as he saw a very powerful tool in the hands of Rabbis and Preacher. Who gave them the right to remove someone from Synagogue or Church.
2. So abu Bakr came up with much stronger tool, he called all the Yemeni Muslims en masses as apostate.
3. Brought back the slavery.
4. Claimed that he the Caliph abu Bakr was appointed by Will of Allah through predestination.
5. Thus, the ideology of ISIS calling everyone kafir, kafir, kafir ..... and chopping their heads.
6. Used Islam as a disguise to bring other countries in to the fold for power and mammon (money), thus bring Islam by Sword.
The list is extensive and I can go on and on. The divide / confuse / rule was used against the Muslims.
The objective of the article should be to bring TRUTH about the Prophet.
But the real issue is that NK has engaged Iran, and NK has the bomb, so ….
And parasitical Israel does not want anything like equal footing in the ME.
Phil:
I am a big fan, but within this otherwise good article, you’ve compromised your entire ‘brand’ (and it has been a good one)!
It looks like you’ve referenced the zionist political entity in occupation of Palestinian lands by referring to a city, which the zionist political entity seeks to control in the name of creating a capital city for their collective membership.
I do not recognize this city as a representation of the aforementioned collective.
Is this a mistake?
Please advise?
It sure would ! Sadly, as we all know, that day will not be forthcoming any time soon. Israel is sitting on 8 million Palestinians which they have been scheming for 70 years to get rid of, one way or another, and which, I believe they will be actively starting to do, over the next couple of years, if not months.
Along with the wars we are currently (and which we will be in the future) conducting for them, they need their disinformation ministers to be front and center at all times in order to maintain us at fever pitch and keep us sheep away from their direction. We’re not about to get any peace because the plan cannot work without the propaganda. And they sure aren’t about to stop now, not with the thorough control of the Western societies’ opinions toward their goals, which they’ve worked so hard to achieve. Trump, initially threw a wrench in the works with his open questions of previous wars, but plan B calls for working through and with him.
We’re only in the middle of the plan’s implementation, which will require further, massive smokescreens involving more simultaneous foreign and civil wars, refugees, and financial collapses, etc. I believe that the embassy move is the symbolic opening shot for the next phase which has begun.
As with all plans of mice and men, it will be a Pyrrhic victory, if one at all.
If this sounds somewhat far-fetched, can anyone offer a better explanation of the entire antagonization of Russia, at home and abroad, begun around 2014, by the same Israeli propaganda ministers (neocons)? This is only one of many clues, and to me, they all, only makes sense as part of such a larger framework.
Bret Stephens is a Neo-Conservative Jew who wants the US military to continue to fight wars on behalf of Israel in the Middle East and West Asia. Bret Stephens is a Neo-Conservative Jew who urged George W Bush to drag the US military into the Iraq War debacle. Thousands of US soldiers were killed and tens of thousands were wounded in the Iraq War disaster. Bret Stephens puts the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States.
Bret Stephens pushes open borders mass immigration and amnesty for illegal alien invaders for the United States. Bret Stephens is a Jew who was born in a foreign country but presumes to tell Americans what to do in regards to foreign policy and immigration policy. Bret Stephens supports mass immigration for the United States because he wants to destroy the European Christian ancestral core of the United States. Bret Stephens does not push open borders mass immigration for Israel.
Bret Stephens is an unassimilated interloper Jew who supports the use of mass immigration as a demographic weapon against the European Christian ancestral core of the United States.
It looks like you've referenced the zionist political entity in occupation of Palestinian lands by referring to a city, which the zionist political entity seeks to control in the name of creating a capital city for their collective membership.
I do not recognize this city as a representation of the aforementioned collective.
Is this a mistake?
Please advise?
Oh c’mon Trixie I have spoken out on this issue repeatedly. I am not recognizing anything, least of all the Zionist claims over territory that they have stolen. It’s what they call their capital and I am NOT endorsing it.
This shows how important it is to keep sharing information. A few Unz regulars hammer away relentlessly on their chosen themes. Tiresome, but how else to keep facts from disappearing? Some wrote that Pear's piece was boring, nothing new etc., but others acknowledged that it was necessary, and more like it.
Good comment that broadens the scope a bit beyond the stultifying narrow focus that is on just that special interest identity that is so well defended and unassailable in political correct company”.
To the point:
[
]
Beyond the Identification of particular nuts and bolts of it, or the diagnostics describing inexorable naming of protagonists and their evil purposes, I just cringe, more or less, that the trends that are projected in todays events, do seem to be hell bent on destruction and doomsday, no winners in the world that is unfolding in so many ways with or without the totally sociopathic greed, power plays, but even if there could be some miraculous sobering up of mankind, the world isn’t really stable, the ”biosphere” isn’t guaranteed, tomorrow is never ”guaranteed”, not individually nor collectively.
So maybe it is ”fitting” that the big Kahoon USA, (“intellectually lazy and ignorant public ”)… be led by an entity closely associated with the Dominionist crackpots, and a cult that adheres to a really insane idea, the Sampson Option. IE: (if we don’t get what we want/survive from being ever backed into a corner, we will Blow up everybody!)
"We are not all that dumb....it is also true, that people hate being lied too".
Ha!
Apparently you are pretty dumb.
No wonder we Jews are so powerful. So many of our enemies are so stupid!
Shalom,
Sherm
PS - How are the PORK and beans?
Sherm, are you trying to bully Art again ?
Without prejudice'
First row Jew Jew Jew Jew
Second row Goyim Goyim Goyim
Four to three. Not bad.
Second row:
Shabbos, Shabbos, Shabbos
And parasitical Israel does not want anything like equal footing in the ME.
Got any proof for that?
Google North Korea Iran
TRUMP GOT SWAMPED BY NEO-CONSERVATIVES
SURROUNDED BY NEO-CONSERVATIVES
The Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction in the Republican Party wants to “conserve” their ability to use the US military to fight wars on behalf of Israel. And by “conserve” I mean retain.
White Core American Patriots must remove the Neo-Conservatives from power. The US military must no longer be a vehicle to advance the foreign policy interests of Israel at the expense of American interests.
Oprah Winfrey probably would be a pro-Israel president
Because this is the world we live in, buzz is now building around Oprah Winfrey running for president in 2020.
Winfrey sparked the speculation with a speech at the Golden Globes in which she praised women who have come forward with stories of sexual abuse, declared that the “time is up” for abusive men and promised girls that “a new day is on the horizon.” She also spoke about the importance of a free press that “keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice. To — to tyrants and victims, and secrets and lies.”
It’s hard to say what policies the iconic talk show host would support as leader of the free world (would we all get a car?). But one thing we can expect: President Oprah Winfrey would probably be pro-Israel.
Winfrey has had a positive relationship with Jewish leaders and the Jewish state stretching back at least a decade. In 2007, she was honored by Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel at a dinner for his foundation, and pledged to visit the Jewish state — though the trip doesn’t appear to have happened. Upon receiving the award, Ynet News reported, Winfrey expressed sympathy for Israel’s fight against terrorism.
More recently, Winfrey has rejected an overture from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. In 2015, Winfrey wore diamonds from Israeli jeweler Lev Leviev on the cover of O, her monthly magazine. BDS activists came to the magazine’s office with a letter demanding Winfrey reject Leviev but were barred from entering.
Also, Tamar Geller, an Israeli ex-intelligence officer, once trained Winfrey’s dogs. So there’s that.
What about Oprah and The Jews? Winfrey connected a few times with Wiesel. In 2006, she selected his groundbreaking memoir, “Night,” for her book club, pushing it back onto best-seller lists decades after its publication. That year, she filmed an extended segment with Wiesel on the grounds of Auschwitz, the former concentration camp.
After ending her talk show in 2012, Winfrey spent a day with Chabad touring the Hasidic outreach group’s neighborhood in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. She had a meal at a Chabad home, met with five women from the Hasidic group and visited a mikvah, or Jewish ritual bath. She told Motti Seligson, a Chabad spokesman, that she was impressed with Chabad’s emphasis on family life.
“What’s gonna happen when people see this family and see that it’s possible that in the United States of America, in Brooklyn, you can have nine children and none of them are watching television, and none of them are on computers all day long, and none of them are sassing their parents, and they’re well-mannered and live in harmony with their families,” she said.
Winfrey also featured the story of a Hasidic Jewish boy from Hungary in 2015, when he was the breakout star of “Belief,” a seven-part documentary series exploring various faiths around the world that aired on OWN, her TV network. The show followed Mendel Hurwitz of Budapest as he prepared for his bar mitzvah. After the show, Winfrey tweeted that she “loved” his story.
Will that be enough to win her Florida in 2020? Only time will tell.
https://www.jta.org/2018/01/08/arts-entertainment/oprah-winfrey-probably-would-be-a-pro-israel-president
Hey -og, I think you had an extra word in that sentence ! Interesting points you’ve listed. She sure knows under whose benevolence her career has been allowed to unfold. And her groveling sure make her a perfect Democratic or Republican candidate.
The funniest thing about her and other non-politicians trying to ride Trump’s coat-tails into the White House is how thoroughly they underestimate him and the electorate: ‘If this moron was able to do it, then surely I cannot fail !’
Not to imply that they are wrong about their assessment of him, but it will be a real pleasure to watch them fail and/or degrade ‘the office’ beyond repair while attempting it.
Hi Tammy,
What brand is your family hashish? Afghan, Morrocan? Hm. Wish I could crusade-on-over to your house while the hash pipe is passed around.
At any rate, the people you mention above are not Moslems.
Please enlighten me, Ms. Tammy?
How can anyone anticipate either a secular/reform/Orthodox Jew, a Christian, or an agnostic to tell the (political) "TRUTH" according to Prophet Mohammed?
F.Y.I., months ago, a gentleman with screen name & web site "Rehmat's World" regularly offered firey unconventional-comments here at the U.R. With wisdom, and as an effectual cyber- muezzin, Rehmat never called upon Ron Unz, P. Giraldi, Saker, and Paul Craig Roberts to "stay away from FAKE news."
To perhaps lessen the sting of my words, take another hit? And know that Rehmat once hammered me here at U.R. and bluntly told me that I'm "self-deceived" or something like that. Nevertheless, I really miss appearances of "Rehmat's World" here.
Chuck,
I’m wondering if you haven’t misread Tammy’s admittedly poor English. She did not say call upon Ron Unz, P. Giraldi, Saker and Paul Craig Roberts to “stay away from FAKE news”. Why did you use quotation marks on something that she did not write? She opened her quote by saying that Ron Unz was another courageous man, after calling MEexpert courageous for calling out the venom-spewing neocons. I personally don’t like to comment on who does or does not have a Jewish face, as I think it’s a waste of time. I like to look at what people say and do.
Now look at what she said, you quoted her accurately at the top of your comment: “I wish and pray to God, that people like Ron Unz, Philip M. Giraldi, Paul Craig Roberts, Saker and their likes to move away from FAKE NEWS too, and tell us the TRUTH.”
Could she be saying in her inaccurate way that these gentlemen are the opposite of FAKE NEWS, that they furnish us with an antidote to the poison of fake news with their courageous truth-telling. Tammy, feel free to comment and tell us what this means: “and their likes to move away from FAKE NEWS too, and tell us the TRUTH.”
I don’t know when I’ll be getting back to Pa again, Chuck, but I’d really like to come up and visit you and the Sister there and have lunch and a cup of coffee with you some time.
Frankie P
Hi FrankieP,
Given my not having possession of a particular Rosetta Stone, & thanks to your well intentioned intervention, I do see where I might have misinterpreted what goodness Tammy wanted to convey.
I try and read stuff written by Islamic political authors, in fact this past Halloween I reread Nir Rosen's excellent "In the Belly of the Green Bird." Lucky for me that you appeared 'cause I expected Tammy to give me the Middle-Finger Bird.
Oh... below is an old Counterpunch interview with Tariq Ali who I learned much from.
Hope Tariq' s still around?
https://www.counterpunch.org/2003/12/20/empire-and-resistance-an-interview-with-tariq-ali/
I will be delighted by your possible visit here with me in Scranton, Pa. Sadly, Vulture Birds (collection-agent specie) are circling Scranton, and by the time you get here, I hope they aren't sampling the heavily indebted entrails of my beloved "Electric City."
My treat at Keystone Lunch!
To tell TRUTH is difficult for many of us. Only children or who have lost their minds, call out the TRUTH as in "Naked King".
The coin has two side, reminds me "Brave New World", where the same doctor leading both side, the the bad side and 'the good side.
If someone had checked my link regarding on Antiwar.com regarding Justin Raimondo, he is also not interested to tell the TRUTH. He is only interest:
Funny little Gypsy boy, I do not know why,but you just cannot make me angry.
Actually please keep on tracking. You are giving me kind of amusement.
I’m curious as to why you would use “the free-market health care in (formerly) Red China” as an argument against single-payer health insurance for all. The health care system currently in China is an argument FOR single-payer health insurance. I would recommend that instead you take a look at the single-payer system in place here in Taiwan, where I reside. The system has been in place for about 20 years, and although it certainly is not perfect (guess what – no health care system is!), it is a model of fairness and government taking care of its people, not its oligarchs.
Frankie P
Syria, which still claims land (Golan Heights) stolen by Israel in 1967.
Lebanon (where Hezbollah roams)
Palestine (will they never give up?)
Russia (allied with Iran and Assad's Syria)N. Korea is even a player here. Iran and N. Korea have allegedly shared nuclear technology. This infuriates nuclear Israel. So the Israel angle in this picture is huge. Overwhelmingly so. This is where the oligarchs, media lords, and corrupt journalists come together. Thus, Israel's tenured Hasbara brigade in US media will remain firmly in place.
Maybe not! Trump does not like to be a cave man!
Maybe Trump is more like me. If i cannot do something today, maybe I will do it tomorrow.
Until Trump will not start a war with a new country, I will trust him and support him.
You cannot even imagine under what kind of pressure the MSM is putting on him. I would bet that any other person would have a nervous breakdown, and would be long time ago recovering in mental hospital.
It is a long long story, but I will try to be short.
It did happen under the rule of Bush 1
When the Soviet Union fell apart, Bush one with his well rested brain declared the new American century, The meaning of it was to unite all world ideologically economically and militarily.
Naturally under US government. The aim was full spectrum dominance,
The aims and methods were written in Projekt for New American century,
The Russians do call this as Uni polar world. And they did not like it a bit.
There was a conservative government in power. Republicans call themselves Conservatives.
The aims goals and methods were worked out by ideologues (The jerks on picture above.)
They declared that the old conservatism is dead and now the new conservatism will start.
They did shorten it down to neocon.
No one else has that problem.
Perhaps some settings on your computer that you can disable, or you have one the Jew / Zionist inspired filters in place.
Proving once again that they want no rational discussion of the fake ‘holocaust’ because it does not withstand scrutiny.
Yes I do.
Google North Korea Iran
Nothing like coming to the party with one group only to discover, you disapprove of the party behavior.
I came in with Pres bush. The above crew were his advisers. Sadly, I was not wrong about Iraq and I remain convinced that I am not wrong about Afghanistan. I am not sure how to respond to an environment that promotes those who get it wrong and crushes those who got it correct.
I would that Pres trump had the backbone to stand and say,
“No.”
Not because these are evil men or women, but based on the evidence they just got a lot wrong. That includes those in the AG’s office that orchestrated a near coup against AG Ashcroft. I will forever see him as a beacon of what it takes to stand – to operate with integrity.
Appreciate the invaluable information.
You'd be doing the country a favor if you quit denying they are evil and just made mistakes.
...they just got a lot wrong...is the excuse the politicos use to let them go free and continue to get things wrong.
This is why the Neocons never went away and are back in government.
"We are not all that dumb....it is also true, that people hate being lied too".
Ha!
Apparently you are pretty dumb.
No wonder we Jews are so powerful. So many of our enemies are so stupid!
Shalom,
Sherm
PS - How are the PORK and beans?
Well …
Anyone who thinks Trump is a fool is an imbecile himself/herself.
Hi Tammy, even though you just called me an imbecile, I still luv ya! However you based your conclusion on faulty reasoning…:
Those herds of low life scumballs were ripe for a beating and more, but his beating them has nothing to do with him not being a fool, I’d say.
Anyway, Trump is not only a fool, but an old fool. Anyone who’d want the job he worked for is a fool.
The old fool has a lot of people fooled, for sure! That’s how he “won” in fact.
Bless you and all the rest who are hoping for the best. As for this old fool, I predict more of the same. Fools fooling fools who’ve put their faith in fools,ad infinitum.
Hi Jacques,
Except the self-branding label "old fool," you really tapped into a fact that's concealed from American attention, but on the other hand, The truth's as Orwell plainly put it, "Right in front of (the proles) nose.
There was no point in the history of Donald Trump's campaign to become ZUS President where Neoconservatives were entirely absent from the theatrical "Make America Great Again" stage.
The Zionists are up front, always, Jacques. The Mossad-motto on waging war by deception is the TRUTH.
America is definitely at war and knows not the real enemy.
I offer a little Gore-Lieberman style parable?
Al Gore lost and went cold in Global Warming. Joe Lieberman stayed neutral, Zio steady and almost became Trump's FBI Director.
ZUS Jews' team players are free agents but the ownership franchise stays the same. "Breakups" are a no-no and happen either strategically or for public entertainment.
An example. Thoroughbred Neocon John Bolton. Theatrically, he broke rank with the Hillary-Neocons and magically sbowed up on Team Trump. Come 2020, Bolton could dye hair & bolt to... Winfrey.
Neocons are united and adaptable. We think elections, they think ruling.
Cheers, Jacques!
I see that Chuckwood has already replied to you along the same lines, but he has missed the boat to. I have a dentist appointment now, when I will back, I will try to reply some more. Maybe, all those drugs the dentist will give me I will be in a good mood, and I don't have to toke on my hashish which I am saving for my good friend Chuckwood.
This whole system of Governing and at the same time controlling public opinion is leagues and decades ahead of the populous, and opposition to it can rant, op ed, start up alternative web sites, and whatever else they wish to do but, there will NEVER be a successful rebellion against "The Machine". It simply won't happen. Wish and Pray and Rant and grow old with prematurely graying hair with your concerns and angst. That's all you'll have that is tangible for your hours, perhaps years, of fretting and writing. No matter who is voted into office, once they arrive, they are briefed on what their office will entail- how they will be advised, what they will not be allow to say. They can be eloquent, demure, astute and intelligent with an air of "political correctness" or they can come across as reality show host with bombastic, neurotic and careless trash mouth. Either will do. No matter.
The goals and designs of the ISN and decades of practice will keep the public mouth pieces from registering with the public thoughts and will keep public eyes from prying too deeply. It's as set in stone as Mount Rushmore. At any point in time and at their whim, the government will turn on segments of the public or on individuals, providing mass interments or individual incarceration, all the while, whipping up public sentiment that suites the IS's Narrative. One is better off focusing upon their own sustenance and long-term financial wellness. That is really all that those that tweak and continue the Narrative want The Citizenry to do. You pay your taxes. THEY'LL decide what is best for the "common good."
They may have created this world of continuous Terrorism for the sole purpose of keeping Islam at bay and damaged and on the other side of the globe. We all know what came first- the chicken or the egg. The Capitalists' Militaristic Imperialism or Jihad? So what?
Never say Never.
It took the American colonist a century to decide to over throw King George.
From when the first government in the colonies in Virginia in 1619 was a ‘royal colony’ of the King to the 1776 Revolution.
People haven’t quite gotten to the proverbial….’nothing left to lose ‘ yet, but they will.
I'm wondering if you haven't misread Tammy's admittedly poor English. She did not say call upon Ron Unz, P. Giraldi, Saker and Paul Craig Roberts to "stay away from FAKE news". Why did you use quotation marks on something that she did not write? She opened her quote by saying that Ron Unz was another courageous man, after calling MEexpert courageous for calling out the venom-spewing neocons. I personally don't like to comment on who does or does not have a Jewish face, as I think it's a waste of time. I like to look at what people say and do.
Now look at what she said, you quoted her accurately at the top of your comment: "I wish and pray to God, that people like Ron Unz, Philip M. Giraldi, Paul Craig Roberts, Saker and their likes to move away from FAKE NEWS too, and tell us the TRUTH."
Could she be saying in her inaccurate way that these gentlemen are the opposite of FAKE NEWS, that they furnish us with an antidote to the poison of fake news with their courageous truth-telling. Tammy, feel free to comment and tell us what this means: "and their likes to move away from FAKE NEWS too, and tell us the TRUTH."
I don't know when I'll be getting back to Pa again, Chuck, but I'd really like to come up and visit you and the Sister there and have lunch and a cup of coffee with you some time.
Frankie P
With diplomacy, FrankieP (to me) on Tammy’s comment: “Could she be saying in her inaccurate way that these gentlemen are the opposite of FAKE NEWS, that they furnish us with an antidote to the poison of fake news with their courageous truth-telling.”
Hi FrankieP,
Given my not having possession of a particular Rosetta Stone, & thanks to your well intentioned intervention, I do see where I might have misinterpreted what goodness Tammy wanted to convey.
I try and read stuff written by Islamic political authors, in fact this past Halloween I reread Nir Rosen’s excellent “In the Belly of the Green Bird.” Lucky for me that you appeared ’cause I expected Tammy to give me the Middle-Finger Bird.
Oh… below is an old Counterpunch interview with Tariq Ali who I learned much from.
Hope Tariq’ s still around?
https://www.counterpunch.org/2003/12/20/empire-and-resistance-an-interview-with-tariq-ali/
I will be delighted by your possible visit here with me in Scranton, Pa. Sadly, Vulture Birds (collection-agent specie) are circling Scranton, and by the time you get here, I hope they aren’t sampling the heavily indebted entrails of my beloved “Electric City.”
My treat at Keystone Lunch!
I came in with Pres bush. The above crew were his advisers. Sadly, I was not wrong about Iraq and I remain convinced that I am not wrong about Afghanistan. I am not sure how to respond to an environment that promotes those who get it wrong and crushes those who got it correct.I would that Pres trump had the backbone to stand and say,"No."Not because these are evil men or women, but based on the evidence they just got a lot wrong. That includes those in the AG's office that orchestrated a near coup against AG Ashcroft. I will forever see him as a beacon of what it takes to stand - to operate with integrity. Appreciate the invaluable information.
.
You’d be doing the country a favor if you quit denying they are evil and just made mistakes.
…they just got a lot wrong…is the excuse the politicos use to let them go free and continue to get things wrong.
This is why the Neocons never went away and are back in government.
Hmmmmm.... I can immediately think of another nation to which those strictures are far more applicable.
"Hyperaggressive foreign policy"
"Kleptocracy"
Sounds more like the USA, doesn't it?
As for “Real democracies don’t live in fear of their own people”, that's a real home run.
1. The USA is not, never has been, never will be, and was never meant to be "a real democracy". (Except by unrealistic visionaries like Jefferson).
2. The USA has been, for some decades, a plutocracy - as comprehensively proved by Martin Gilens and Benjamin I. Page. https://scholar.princeton.edu/sites/default/files/mgilens/files/gilens_and_page_2014_-testing_theories_of_american_politics.doc.pdf
3. "When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty". - Thomas Jefferson
No prizes for guessing which of Jefferson's alternatives prevails today.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2013/02/14/why-is-department-homeland-security-buying-so-many-bullets.html
“1. The USA is not, never has been, never will be, and was never meant to be “a real democracy”. (Except by unrealistic visionaries like Jefferson)”
Jefferson referred to democracy as “mob rule”. He observed that democracy would allow 51% of the people to take away the rights of the other 49%. Jefferson never meant for the US to be a democracy.
Miss Trixie is some kind of neophyte. Three days ago, under David William Pear’s article, she said, “The Madelaine Albright clip was new to me….” While she claims to be familiar with your writing, she can’t have been here long if Albright’s public display of inhumanity is new to her.
This shows how important it is to keep sharing information. A few Unz regulars hammer away relentlessly on their chosen themes. Tiresome, but how else to keep facts from disappearing? Some wrote that Pear’s piece was boring, nothing new etc., but others acknowledged that it was necessary, and more like it.
I myself have a few themes that I find I have to repeat on virtually every thread. It does get tiresome, but it's as if each and every single propaganda spouter has to be introduced to reality individually. I cringe every time I see the need, but what else can one do, as you note.
Nice to see that some folks bear with the tiresome repetition.
Thanks.
Now that Charlie Rose/PBS is off the air --as well as Mark Halperin-- there was a potentially significant reduction in Neocon airtime (alas Dan Senor). But Brett Stephens and Bari Weiss will -- no question--bolster the pro-Israel stance of the NY Times ownership which one would hope, would have learned --something-- from the last sixteen years of war. Taking these two from the WSJ nutcake editorial page, are hires that should have been avoided.
Whether print, air, or both the Neocons want to be players. They have the friends in high --media-- places to do it.
There’s never a shortage of those devils.
Germany, prostrate from not only WW1 and it’s inability to export manufactured goods to make crushing reparations payments, suffering high unemployment, and the taunts and threats of the Comintern and the Bolshies nevertheless had to deal with an influx of not so well off Jews fleeing from the Red turmoil and reaction in Eastern Europe as well.
And people wonder why a relative few Nazi hotheads got a bit excited on occasion.
The bunch you mention produced more than a few openly subversive Red troublemakers in well-off USA, so one can only imagine the impact the sort had on Germany yet all we ever hear about is their victimhood which in more instances than not were most likely “embellished” as I’m sure you’re aware.
-- They, neocons, are devoid of dignity. This explains why none of them feels any responsibility for the mass slaughter in the Middle East -- picture Madeleine Albright near thousands of tiny corpses of Iraqi children or the piggish Kristol next to the bloody bags with shredded Syrian children. They are psychopaths, the profiteering psychopaths. There is no other way to deal with neo/ziocons but through long-term incarceration.
“There is no other way to deal with neo/ziocons but through long-term incarceration.”
Does that mean you are opposed to capitol punishment? Hanging, shooting, lethal injection, or the electric chair would be alternatives to incarceration. Any of these methods might be used as a punishment for treason.
Thanks for the compliment!
I think that Trump is a con artist, so maybe I can dodge being an imbecile on that score.
Anyone who thinks Trump is a fool is an imbecile himself/herself.
Whether Trump is a fool or not depends on the motives behind what he has done. Looking at his tax bill which cuts taxes on RE developers in half isn’t the work of a fool—it the work of a self serving little NY wise guy.
What his past says about him is that he is a con and a promoter. He was a good promoter but not so hot on follow thru or long term success..
The ‘deal maker’ has had 4 bankruptcies in his real estate biz to date—to the point where he cant get financing from any US or reputable banks. That is one reason he turned to ‘selling his brand” … iow selling the name Trump to other developers property.
That is also why he turned to catering to rich Russians suspected of money laundering and the German Bank for ‘loans’–the bank that has already been fined this year for laundering Russian money.
Trump and Kushner are both knee deep in the Russian and Israeli Jewish money laundering….and the both know the money keeping their business afloat is dirty.
Remains to be seen if Mueller can get them on it.
Above, do you mean the same "Mueller" who was not permitted to get the Israelis for doing 9/11?
Thanks, renfro.
History records that Assyrians were vicious warriors, that conquered the Hebrews a few times.In zionist iconography, Theodore Herzl is depicted as an Assyrian king.
We are dealing w a tribe of murderers w millennia long histlry.
That sounds interesting. Please elaborate.
Try aaargh-internatiomal.org
Anyone who thinks Trump is a fool is an imbecile himself/herself.
I think I know who the fool is here
You still don’t get it do you?
Trump was elected out of the pure Desperation of the American people…..
That is what the election was all about…..a grasping at any straw that had the right sound bites for a people desperate to end the political /elite corruption, neglect of the working class and run away liberalism.
-- They, neocons, are devoid of dignity. This explains why none of them feels any responsibility for the mass slaughter in the Middle East -- picture Madeleine Albright near thousands of tiny corpses of Iraqi children or the piggish Kristol next to the bloody bags with shredded Syrian children. They are psychopaths, the profiteering psychopaths. There is no other way to deal with neo/ziocons but through long-term incarceration.
Queens Eleanor of Aquitaine and Isabella of Castile knew what to do to them.
Wasn’t Abu Bakr the father of Aisha who claimed to be Mohamed’s favorite wife and rival of Fatima and Ali?
May have gone too far with “killed followers of Moses” but the Kill and Destroy behavior defines Levites, according to Douglas Reed.
Look for Controversy of Zion, it’s online. First 2 or 3 chapters should give you the idea better than I could.
Try aaargh-internatiomal.org
I intend to investigate this after I finish a couple of books.
Thank you so much.
Jacques Sheete: “As for this old fool, I predict more of the same. Fools fooling fools who’ve put their faith in fools, ad infinitum.”
Hi Jacques,
Except the self-branding label “old fool,” you really tapped into a fact that’s concealed from American attention, but on the other hand, The truth’s as Orwell plainly put it, “Right in front of (the proles) nose.
There was no point in the history of Donald Trump’s campaign to become ZUS President where Neoconservatives were entirely absent from the theatrical “Make America Great Again” stage.
The Zionists are up front, always, Jacques. The Mossad-motto on waging war by deception is the TRUTH.
America is definitely at war and knows not the real enemy.
I offer a little Gore-Lieberman style parable?
Al Gore lost and went cold in Global Warming. Joe Lieberman stayed neutral, Zio steady and almost became Trump’s FBI Director.
ZUS Jews’ team players are free agents but the ownership franchise stays the same. “Breakups” are a no-no and happen either strategically or for public entertainment.
An example. Thoroughbred Neocon John Bolton. Theatrically, he broke rank with the Hillary-Neocons and magically sbowed up on Team Trump. Come 2020, Bolton could dye hair & bolt to… Winfrey.
Neocons are united and adaptable. We think elections, they think ruling.
Cheers, Jacques!
Those neocons seem like Jews to me.
Syria, which still claims land (Golan Heights) stolen by Israel in 1967.
Lebanon (where Hezbollah roams)
Palestine (will they never give up?)
Russia (allied with Iran and Assad's Syria)N. Korea is even a player here. Iran and N. Korea have allegedly shared nuclear technology. This infuriates nuclear Israel. So the Israel angle in this picture is huge. Overwhelmingly so. This is where the oligarchs, media lords, and corrupt journalists come together. Thus, Israel's tenured Hasbara brigade in US media will remain firmly in place.
Naw – I think you’re off the mark. Nothing to see here folks…
https://mobile.twitter.com/stevesalaita/status/950749324417404928
Move along, move along…
Peace.
What his past says about him is that he is a con and a promoter. He was a good promoter but not so hot on follow thru or long term success..
The 'deal maker' has had 4 bankruptcies in his real estate biz to date---to the point where he cant get financing from any US or reputable banks. That is one reason he turned to 'selling his brand" ... iow selling the name Trump to other developers property.
That is also why he turned to catering to rich Russians suspected of money laundering and the German Bank for 'loans'--the bank that has already been fined this year for laundering Russian money.
Trump and Kushner are both knee deep in the Russian and Israeli Jewish money laundering....and the both know the money keeping their business afloat is dirty.
Remains to be seen if Mueller can get them on it.
Renfro: “Remains to be seen if Mueller can get them on it.”
Above, do you mean the same “Mueller” who was not permitted to get the Israelis for doing 9/11?
Thanks, renfro.
Or the Brit & American ones for that matter...
True, and I’d add that applies to the pre-Stalinist Red propaganda as well. It was so effective that people still parrot the (ever changing) commie rot today as if they’re spouting some sort of facts.
I'm wondering if you haven't misread Tammy's admittedly poor English. She did not say call upon Ron Unz, P. Giraldi, Saker and Paul Craig Roberts to "stay away from FAKE news". Why did you use quotation marks on something that she did not write? She opened her quote by saying that Ron Unz was another courageous man, after calling MEexpert courageous for calling out the venom-spewing neocons. I personally don't like to comment on who does or does not have a Jewish face, as I think it's a waste of time. I like to look at what people say and do.
Now look at what she said, you quoted her accurately at the top of your comment: "I wish and pray to God, that people like Ron Unz, Philip M. Giraldi, Paul Craig Roberts, Saker and their likes to move away from FAKE NEWS too, and tell us the TRUTH."
Could she be saying in her inaccurate way that these gentlemen are the opposite of FAKE NEWS, that they furnish us with an antidote to the poison of fake news with their courageous truth-telling. Tammy, feel free to comment and tell us what this means: "and their likes to move away from FAKE NEWS too, and tell us the TRUTH."
I don't know when I'll be getting back to Pa again, Chuck, but I'd really like to come up and visit you and the Sister there and have lunch and a cup of coffee with you some time.
Frankie P
I saw what she wrote and got the exact meaning she was trying to convey. I think no body in their right mind will ever accuse Unz, Giraldi, or Roberts of spreading “Fake News.” Tammy needs to be given a little slack.
This shows how important it is to keep sharing information. A few Unz regulars hammer away relentlessly on their chosen themes. Tiresome, but how else to keep facts from disappearing? Some wrote that Pear's piece was boring, nothing new etc., but others acknowledged that it was necessary, and more like it.
If that ain’t the truth.
I myself have a few themes that I find I have to repeat on virtually every thread. It does get tiresome, but it’s as if each and every single propaganda spouter has to be introduced to reality individually. I cringe every time I see the need, but what else can one do, as you note.
Nice to see that some folks bear with the tiresome repetition.
Thanks.
Hi Tammy,
What brand is your family hashish? Afghan, Morrocan? Hm. Wish I could crusade-on-over to your house while the hash pipe is passed around.
At any rate, the people you mention above are not Moslems.
Please enlighten me, Ms. Tammy?
How can anyone anticipate either a secular/reform/Orthodox Jew, a Christian, or an agnostic to tell the (political) "TRUTH" according to Prophet Mohammed?
F.Y.I., months ago, a gentleman with screen name & web site "Rehmat's World" regularly offered firey unconventional-comments here at the U.R. With wisdom, and as an effectual cyber- muezzin, Rehmat never called upon Ron Unz, P. Giraldi, Saker, and Paul Craig Roberts to "stay away from FAKE news."
To perhaps lessen the sting of my words, take another hit? And know that Rehmat once hammered me here at U.R. and bluntly told me that I'm "self-deceived" or something like that. Nevertheless, I really miss appearances of "Rehmat's World" here.
Chuck, I am surprised at you. Tammy didn’t say anything to deserve those comments. She never said they were Muslims. You must have been having a bad day.
Where did you get this statement from and what does it really mean? Are you implying that the prophet said that these people are incapable of telling truth? If you are, could you please give us a source.
Tammy’s English may not be prefect but she does a good job of articulating her thoughts. Perhaps you should cut her some slack.
I myself have a few themes that I find I have to repeat on virtually every thread. It does get tiresome, but it's as if each and every single propaganda spouter has to be introduced to reality individually. I cringe every time I see the need, but what else can one do, as you note.
Nice to see that some folks bear with the tiresome repetition.
Thanks.
Maybe Mr. Unz could provide a pinup board where oft-repeated themes are posted so that they don’t have to be repeated?
Hi Tammy,
What brand is your family hashish? Afghan, Morrocan? Hm. Wish I could crusade-on-over to your house while the hash pipe is passed around.
At any rate, the people you mention above are not Moslems.
Please enlighten me, Ms. Tammy?
How can anyone anticipate either a secular/reform/Orthodox Jew, a Christian, or an agnostic to tell the (political) "TRUTH" according to Prophet Mohammed?
F.Y.I., months ago, a gentleman with screen name & web site "Rehmat's World" regularly offered firey unconventional-comments here at the U.R. With wisdom, and as an effectual cyber- muezzin, Rehmat never called upon Ron Unz, P. Giraldi, Saker, and Paul Craig Roberts to "stay away from FAKE news."
To perhaps lessen the sting of my words, take another hit? And know that Rehmat once hammered me here at U.R. and bluntly told me that I'm "self-deceived" or something like that. Nevertheless, I really miss appearances of "Rehmat's World" here.
Rehmat is another good Shia, like MExpert and I. It seems that you hate Shia people, because they speak the TRUTH.
I am worried about him. I fear something might have happened to him as he has not updated his site for a very long time now. He used to almost update it daily.
Well said! You took the words out of my mouth.
Touché. American thinks they are really voting for someone to be the President!
Salaam:
There is a need to separate Original Islam from Political Islam. American need to understand this difference.
This is what I meant. Convincing the right people like Ron Unz is your job. You and I, we both write together, and it would be nice if Ron Unz or Philip Giraldi will edit, verify and print it in their names.
Actually, there was a similar article on Saker’s blog, written by a Sunni Arab, I believe he was from Egypt. Of course, the Sunni Anwar Khan who is from Pakistan and now resides in Jordan too objection to it. He is a good friend of Chuckwood as he can’t get enough of him!
Why Do People Kill in the Name of Religion?
And parasitical Israel does not want anything like equal footing in the ME.
www.codoh.com
Thank you Wally and keep up the good work. God bless you…
I'm wondering if you haven't misread Tammy's admittedly poor English. She did not say call upon Ron Unz, P. Giraldi, Saker and Paul Craig Roberts to "stay away from FAKE news". Why did you use quotation marks on something that she did not write? She opened her quote by saying that Ron Unz was another courageous man, after calling MEexpert courageous for calling out the venom-spewing neocons. I personally don't like to comment on who does or does not have a Jewish face, as I think it's a waste of time. I like to look at what people say and do.
Now look at what she said, you quoted her accurately at the top of your comment: "I wish and pray to God, that people like Ron Unz, Philip M. Giraldi, Paul Craig Roberts, Saker and their likes to move away from FAKE NEWS too, and tell us the TRUTH."
Could she be saying in her inaccurate way that these gentlemen are the opposite of FAKE NEWS, that they furnish us with an antidote to the poison of fake news with their courageous truth-telling. Tammy, feel free to comment and tell us what this means: "and their likes to move away from FAKE NEWS too, and tell us the TRUTH."
I don't know when I'll be getting back to Pa again, Chuck, but I'd really like to come up and visit you and the Sister there and have lunch and a cup of coffee with you some time.
Frankie P
Thank you for calling out Chuckwood for lying, intentionally misrepresenting what I have written above. This is not the first time he has done as such.
To tell TRUTH is difficult for many of us. Only children or who have lost their minds, call out the TRUTH as in “Naked King”.
The coin has two side, reminds me “Brave New World”, where the same doctor leading both side, the the bad side and ‘the good side.
If someone had checked my link regarding on Antiwar.com regarding Justin Raimondo, he is also not interested to tell the TRUTH. He is only interest:
No JS, I will never call you or anyone fool. It was rhetoric! I love you too much to call you names.
I see that Chuckwood has already replied to you along the same lines, but he has missed the boat to. I have a dentist appointment now, when I will back, I will try to reply some more. Maybe, all those drugs the dentist will give me I will be in a good mood, and I don’t have to toke on my hashish which I am saving for my good friend Chuckwood.
Tammy's English may not be prefect but she does a good job of articulating her thoughts. Perhaps you should cut her some slack.
Yes, you are the second person calling on Chuckwood for intentionally misquoting me. I have found him not to be very honest in the honesty department…..