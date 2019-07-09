Spying for Israel Is Consequence Free

Back in the spring I wrote about coming across the name Arnon Milchan by chance on a movie credit while flying from Venice to Washington. Milchan, some might recall, is a Hollywood billionaire movie producer born in Israel, well known for such films as Pretty Woman and Bohemian Rhapsody. He is less well known for his role in arranging for the procurement and illegal transfer of U.S. technology that enabled the Jewish state to develop its own nuclear arsenal. Far from being ashamed of his betrayal of the adopted country that helped make him rich and famous, in 2011 he authorized and contributed to a ghost-written biography, which he boastfully entitled “Confidential: The Life of Secret Agent Turned Hollywood Tycoon.” Parts of the book were in the first person with Milchan telling his story in his own words.
I had been aware of Milchan’s crimes for a number of years, just as I had also speculated on how a leading Israeli spy working actively and successfully against vital U.S. anti-nuclear proliferation interests had managed to continue to maintain a home and business in Los Angeles while also appearing regularly at the Oscar presentation ceremonies. I asked “Why is this scumbag still making movies in Hollywood? Why isn’t he in jail?” before concluding that the federal government clearly regards spying for Israel as a victimless crime, rarely arresting anyone and almost never prosecuting any of the numerous easily identifiable Israeli intelligence agents roaming the country.
Milchan was an active Israeli spy in the U.S., working for the Mossad technology theft division referred to as LEKEM. The Mossad frequently uses so-called sayanim in its espionage, which means diaspora Jews that it recruits on the basis of a shared religion or concern for the security of Israel. The threat coming from Israeli Embassy operatives inside the United States is such that the Department of Defense once warned that Jewish Americans in government would likely be the targets of their intelligence approaches.
President John F. Kennedy had tried to stop the Israeli nuclear weapons program but was assassinated before he could end it. By 1965, the Jewish state had nevertheless obtained the raw material for a bomb consisting of U.S. government owned highly enriched weapons grade uranium obtained from a company in Pennsylvania called NUMEC, which was founded in 1956 and owned by Zalman Mordecai Shapiro, head of the Pittsburgh chapter of the Zionist Organization of America. NUMEC was a supplier of enriched uranium for government projects but it was also from the start a front for the Israeli nuclear program, with its chief funder David Lowenthal, a leading Zionist, traveling to Israel at least once a month where he would meet with an old friend Meir Amit, who headed Israeli intelligence.
With the uranium in hand, the stealing of the advanced technology needed to make a nuclear weapon is where Milchan comes into the story. Arnon Milchan was born in Israel but moved to the United States as a young man and eventually wound up as the founder-owner of a major movie production company, New Regency Films. In a November 25, 2013 interview on Israeli television Milchan admitted that he had spent his many years in Hollywood as an agent for Israeli intelligence, helping obtain embargoed technologies and materials that enabled Israel to develop a nuclear weapon.
Milchan, who clearly still has significant business interests in this country as evidenced by Bohemian Rhapsody, explained in his interview that “I did it for my country and I’m proud of it.” He also said that “other big Hollywood names were connected to [his] covert affairs.” It is, to be sure, astonishing that Milchan should admit to his crimes at a time when he was still traveling regularly to the U.S. and residing in California, but his belief in his own invulnerability stems from the fact that the federal government failed to act against him during the fifty years when he was mostly resident in the United States even though it knew about his spying activity.
Among other successes, Milchan obtained through his company Heli Trading 800 krytons, the sophisticated triggers for nuclear weapons. The devices were acquired from the California top secret defense contractor MILCO International. Milchan personally recruited MILCO’s president Richard Kelly Smyth as an agent before turning him over to another Heli Trading employee Benjamin Netanyahu for handling. Smyth was eventually arrested in 1985 and cooperated in his interrogation by the FBI before being sentenced to prison, which means that the Federal government knew all about both Milchan and Netanyahu at that time but did not even seek to interview them and ultimately did nothing.
So Milchan was an Israeli spy who got away with it and is still making money off of the country that he victimized. End of story, or is it? The Israeli liberal leaning newspaper Haaretz has recently featured an expose of his involvement in high level political corruption as well as in nuclear proliferation involving South Africa when that country was under sanctions. Haaretz observes how “…the [Israel]-born [Hollywood] mogul made his real money elsewhere: in deals for arms including planes, missiles and gear for making nuclear bombs in which Israel, and later other countries, were parties. To make films there’s no need for crony capitalism, but to succeed in the arms business, government connections are obligatory.”
Milchan has been involved in a bit of controversy in Israel itself, where the police have recommended that he be charged with bribery connected with the ongoing investigation of corruption by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Milchan, it seems, spent one million shekels ($250,000) on luxury items that he gave to Bibi as a reported quid pro quo to exempt his substantial U.S. derived income from taxes when he returned to Israel to live in 2013-4.
Demonstrating that Milchan’s corruption was international, the police investigation determined that in 2014 Netanyahu approached then U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to intervene and arrange for a long-term American visa for Milchan, who was at the time dealing with problems relating to his U.S. residency status. Milchan reportedly made the arrangement by going directly to Netanyahu’s home with the customary boxes of expensive cigars and cases of champagne and waited for the prime minister to come home. When Netanyahu arrived, Milchan demanded that Bibi immediately contact Kerry to arrange a new visa. And Netanyahu did just that, picking up the phone and dialing. In the event, the visa was granted and Milchan continued to make more movies, and money, in Los Angeles.
Netanyahu’s corruption has been widely reported but he is only the latest Israeli leader manipulated by the Hollywood billionaire. Milchan also “befriended” Ehud Olmert, Ariel Sharon and Shimon Peres, as well as top defense officials and foreign leaders from South Africa and Canada. Milchan dazzled the politicians with wining and dining as well as with lavish gifts and he introduced the Israelis to other Jewish Hollywood executives, including Disney President Michael Eisner and the cofounder of DreamWorks, Jeffrey Katzenberg.
Peres claims that he personally recruited Milchan as a spy and, from the age of 21, Milchan used a family chemical business as cover to engage in arms and technology sales. He was from the beginning involved in clandestine purchases in support of Israel’s nuclear program.
Milchan also became a buyer for weapons in cases where the Israeli government did not want to have the purchases attributed to it. In all cases, Milchan took a commission on the sales, hence the claim that his Hollywood fortune constituted only a small part of his wealth. He sometimes found himself buying U.S. made weapons using Israeli government money that had come from U.S. taxpayer provided military assistance, taking his 10% along the way.
Starting in the 1970s, Israel, operating covertly through Milchan, sold South Africa embargoed weapons systems, receiving both money and uranium in return. South Africa knew how to return a favor, allowing Israel in September 1979 to conduct a nuclear test on an island administered by Pretoria in the Indian Ocean.
The Haaretz article condemns Arnon Milchan for his corruption of Israel’s politicians, which is fair enough as that is what one might expect. But there is also the United States side of the story. Insofar as can be determined, Milchan still has his active U.S. visa, a house in Los Angeles and he may even travel to his office in Hollywood on occasion. He is at a minimum guilty of violation of the Espionage Act, a law which, one might note, has been used against Julian Assange, who may not have ever colluded to steal American secrets but is being railroaded for political reasons.
Milchan, by way of comparison with Assange, is being protected by the usual Israel-first thinking within America’s establishment. No effort has ever been made either to indict or arrest him by a series of pusillanimous presidents who clearly are afraid to touch a prominent and connected Israeli billionaire who, as a spy, inflicted serious damage on the United States. In March 2015, Milchan was an invited VIP guest on Capitol Hill to witness the notorious speech made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a joint session in Congress. Not one congressman objected and it would be interesting to learn which corrupt congress-critter sponsored the Israeli spy. To my regret, there was no U.S. Marshall or FBI agent at the door waiting to arrest Milchan on the way out.
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation (Federal ID Number #52-1739023) that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is [email protected]
What “espionage” law covers export restrictions on uranium? When does the statute of limitations end?
All besides the point though, it was the USA’s unofficial policy that Israel get nukes.
After (((they))) blew off half of JFK’s skull, who was determined to prevent the Jewish state from going nuclear.
Hey, Chuck. Can you put out one of your “call outs” to Cloak and Dagger. I just checked his archive and he hasn’t posted a comment for over a month. Does anyone recall if he mentioned he’ll be taking a break? Hopefully, everything is ok.
‘…All besides the point though, it was the USA’s unofficial policy that Israel get nukes.’
I imagine you lack any evidence to support your claim.
It wasn’t just FBI that got called off. Customs also stumbled on this in-your-face proliferation ring. The judiciary was utterly gelded. Smyth, ‘Mossad’s’ asset, got bail of a measly $100K for frickin WMD proliferation. Who can exfiltrate a clandestine dealer in CCL items after the foreign end user refuses cooperation? So after Smyth skips his derisory $100K bail for 15 years of fun & sun in Spain, he finally gets parole and NO jail time cause the poor old guy was ever so ollld and frail! Who set all that up? Peres. And with whom does Perez arrange compacts that suspend the functions of multiple federal organizations and the courts?
That would be CIA.
https://www.israellobby.org/krytons/06272012_milco_mdr.pdf
Mossad is CIA’s wholesale source for cutouts because there’s nothing, absolutely nothing they won’t do to goy cattle. If you want to get beyond mealy-mouthed euphemisms like “Israel-first thinking within America’s establishment,” what you need is a Schlesinger to re-inventory the family jewels and find out who in CIA ran Milchan – because Milchan only did what CIA was scared to do itself. In this case, a country with no NPT commitments and a clandestine development program is a dandy way to develop and test the kind of munitions that got used at Baghdad Airport and the WTC. CIA has a long history of using Israeli assets for its dirtiest work: domestic surveillance, pedophile blackmail, illegal NBC weapons development and use, systematic and widespread universal-jurisdiction murder and disappearance.
Bill Barr’s dad hired Epstein to teach nubile ephebes at Dalton with no degree but oh yeah, Mossad ran him, right. Who at OFAC was the cognizant authority for the accounts at BOA Huntington Beach and Union Bank? That’s your CIA focal point.
You want a signed letter from LBJ?
Whoops, can’t believe all that uranium disappeared! No need to look into it FBI, it will probably turn up when we finally clean behind the couches at Los Alamos.
I also am concerned about C&D…….cant find him at any of our usual net meeting places.
Book ‘em boys.
Do you know the name Ron Unz, and his excellent series of articles on this very website called American Pravda? Do you know the name Laurent Guyenot, who also publishes on this site?
All the evidence one could ask for is in numerous articles written by these gentlemen.
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/07/08/trumpsteingate-the-coverup-of-donalds-little-girl-fetish-hits-high-gear/
Journalism. =>has disclosed the tunnel, and a few of its investigators are exploring its contents, expecting to find at the end of this tunnel Successful entry into politics requires candidates to first “tag themselves” with a “corrupted and venerable” “CAV” badge? Wonder if this has traction in the persons involved in Grace I, the failure of JCPOA. Is the CAV badge the weapon that has corrupted nearly every nation state in the western world? Politicians make promises, and then within hours for unexplained reasons, reverse them..Hmmm? Is the CAV Badge the weapon that has corrupted the intelligence services and stable of politicians in nearly every nation in the world? Did Colin Powell flash a CAV badge as he spoke to UN focus about the most likely presence of non existent WMDs that led to w__ in Iraq?
How can CAV badge victims be identified and isolated from politics?
Its more than spying its black male maybe?
The CAV badge could explain so many USA positive, American negative events?
It’s come to the point where I now assume everyone in Hollywood, DC, SV, Wall Street, media, academia, judiciary is either a Jew or an honorary Jew, like Trumpstein, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, all of GOP…they are all Jews, and are all 100% pro-Israel.
The Gates Foundation accepted Edgar Bronfman into its “Giving Pledge” in 2012, a year before his death. Edgar Bronfman was a one time president of World Jewish Congress and was implicated in an insider trading scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein when Epstein was at Bear Sterns. He served as Epstein’s mentor for years. Bronfman and his two daughters were investors in NXIVM that has been charged with sex trafficking and other crimes. Jeffrey Epstein is rumored to have obtained his wealth by running an international sex trafficking and blackmailing ring with Bronfman, Mossad and billionaire Les Wexner, who co-founded Jewish organization mega with Bronfman. Epstein’s little black book included many of US & UK’s most famous people from Bill Clinton to Trump, Alan Dershowitz, Kevin Spacey, Ralph Fiennes, Prince Andrew.
I guess the Zionists learned after JFK that they needed more insurance to ensure Israhell’s “right to exist”. If only they had gotten JFK involved in something like the Lolita Express they wouldn’t have had to shoot him in the face. Blackmailing involving sex with underage girls is a much easier way to go about it.
K, geo! My pleasure.
Broken & Mayorless Scranton Calling Cloak And Dagger!
P.S.: Without the eerie Grateful Dead theme song, “The Lone Gunman” was brought to the AmerGommoron TV audience, by “scum,” Arnon Milchan.
‘You want a signed letter from LBJ?
Whoops, can’t believe all that uranium disappeared! No need to look into it FBI, it will probably turn up when we finally clean behind the couches at Los Alamos.’
Your argument would appear to be that since Israel and those Americans who betrayed their country to serve her succeeded in carrying out the theft, it must have been unofficial US policy that they do so.
Would the same apply, say, to Israel’s domination of the illegal organ trade? Does it follow that it must be unofficial US policy that Israel dominate the illegal organ trade?
obviously.
Know what? Lot of people are asking how Jeff Epstein got all of his lucre. His Bear Stearns past doesnt seem to completely “addy up”.
Wonder if he may have been supported financially by a foreign intel service to gather dirt on billionaire clients, Corporate officers, and politicians for leverage purposes later by said intel service?
Anyone think that could have been a role for this guy? Like I said……..he had more properties than he should have been able to afford. The seven story 71st street mansion, the 72 acre Island and mansions, the Palm beach mansions, the yachts, 727 airliner, helicopters , other properties and holdings. Where did all his pesos come from?
Both very brilliant, I might add!!
Guyenot’s book is excellent and all his articles well sourced.
Let’s see now:
1) CIA has been infiltrated by Jewish Agents
2) FBI has been shown not only to be controlled by Jews but to look the other way no matter what they do
3)Jonathan Pollard was the probably the worst spy ever yet Obama released him. Casper Weinberger wanted to have him executed for his crimes but the politicians wouldn’t have it. He had a job as soon as he was released by Jews on Wall Street
4) Our Congress is owned by Israel and tremble before the Magic Jews
5) Nancy Pelosi has stated she would save Israel before the US
6) There are probably over 100 Jewish organizations like ADL that are nothing but spying, lobbying and money laundering operations for Israel that don’t even have to be registered as lobbying groups. They form a network connecting the Mossad, Jewish Contacts, and covert activities in the industries just like the Hollywood Spy in this article
7) All Media are controlled by the Magic Jews
8) All Hollywood is controlled by the Magic Jews
9) Most Universities and college including the Ivy League are controlled by the Jews.
10) All economic pathways are controlled by the Jews
11) The Jewish control of Internet is almost complete
12) The Jews are just about in control of all speech in Europe and Britain
I could go on and on but as the famous Alfred E. Neuman once said, “What Me Worry”‘ We are toast!
By prokoking the the Soviets through his reviving Eisenhower’s proposal to give West Germany nuclear weapons, JFK ‘s reckless desire to nuke up any anti Soviet country took the world to the brink of nuclear war.
Behind all the “shocked, shocked I tell you!” diplomatic maneuvering, Cold war America wanted to stop Israel from getting a nuclear weapons as much as it wanted to stop South Africa from getting them: not at all.
Eisenhower gave Israel a nuclear reactor for goodness sake.
Thanks for offering such a heartfelt comment, Tired of Not Winning. 👍!
Your assessment smacks of maturity, “I guess the Zionists learned after JFK that they needed more insurance to ensure Israhell’s “right to exist,” and it really hit home with still existing me.
Am resigned to regret how easily possible it was for “scum” like Arnon Milchan to succeed in my country, unaccountably. Consequently, I cease to wonder at how “500 B.C.” Israel * managed to unstoppably anesthesize & spike the rather de-civilized West’s bloodlust-passion for Iran and Syria.
Nonetheless, Demoralized & Dumb Goyim Amerika gets treated to a (free) Zio-Freak Show, Special. 😏 The case of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, apparently in-the-Manhattan-dock, demonstrated how correct was the late-C.S. Lewis when in “The Screwtape Letters,” he emphasized how devils inevitably will devour one another.
Lewis passed away on the same day as JFK. And today, attentive Americans can see how devils are stalking their own elite colleagues, for example Clinton & Trump, who allegedly played in Epstein’s freak court. 😕
Lastly, thanks to P.G. for bringing largely “Unspeakable” stuff about Arnon Milchan to disinfectant sun light. The late-Trappist monk, Thomas Merton, coined that term which mystically i.d.’d the evil forces JFK faced. Afterward inspired, author James Douglass, took off from Tom Merton but he regrettably failed to see the Israeli hand.
Thanks again, Tired of Not Winning! Of course you know the old saying, which went something like this, “Fighting a battle known to be unwinnable is the best & only one worthy to fight.”
* 6 million credits to the Knowing, Robjil!
“Alan Dershowitz, Kevin Spacey, Ralph Fiennes, Prince Andrew”
That’s indeed a powerful group of people to blackmail!
Epstein’s so powerful he’s… never getting out of jail.
What is a CAV badge?
This will, by the middle if this century, be understood as the mechanism by which all senior political figures were subject to a mutual guarantee of ruin. They live by what I refer to as a balance of terror, which means – and mark this and commit it to memory – there cannot be anyone in a position of power who is not compromised (because such a person could collapse the entire artifice, and would be motivated to do so).
CS Lewis got it right in The Inner Ring… and he was speaking in 1944…
The more important points: the sine qua non: you must have wanted to be in the inner ring, and you must have been identified as corruptible by the people who decide who to suborn.
Ha, ha, ha… I sometimes wonder if our good friend “Lot” is actually a false-flagging performance-artist from the Daily Stormer, doing his best to inspire unstoppable waves of “anti-Semitism”…
If the people tasked with disrupting the illegal organ-harvesting trade have their efforts systematically impeded by political higher-ups… then YES.
For thousands of years, jews have always been traitors to the nation they live in. So why would anything change now?
It’s obvious to those Americans who can still think that our nation is nothing more than an Israeli colony, to be used and abused to ensure ‘Israel’s right to exist.’
America doesn’t have that right, we only exist to serve the Zionists and Israel.
Congress recently asked a pro-Zionist outfit what should be done about Syria, a nation that is NO threat to the USA, but which Israel wants destroyed. The group replied that the US should stay in Syria, not because it’s a strategic concern for the USA, but because Israel needs American troops and wealth to ensure that ‘right to exist.’
From the murder of JFK, to the vicious attack on the USS Liberty, to the stolen nuke triggers and maybe even nuclear material stolen from that Texas plant, to the 9/11 False Flag, there’s one common factor, Israel.
But don’t mention Israel when discussing the obvious, unless you want to be slimed as being anti-Semitic.
I am always amused when Jews come here and argue that it is the dog wagging the tail and not the other way around. Who do you think you are talking to?
The weekly Giraldi whinny girls club is called to order…let the pissing and moaning begin.
CIA was, in effect, created by Jews or their closely-handled, hand-picked acolytes.
from, How the Jews Defeated Hitler, by Benjamin Ginsberg
Dean Acheson was a great admirer of Felix Frankfurter, and a life-long close associate of Frankfurter and of Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, for whom Acheson clerked.
Donovan created the OSS — Office of Strategic Services —
OSS was disbanded at war’s end, but, consistent with Donovan’s urgings, in 1946 Harry Truman created its successor organization, the CIA. Allen W. Dulles was the first civilian and longest serving head of CIA.
Thus, men who had the greatest influence on the creation and evolution of the American Central Intelligence Agency were, first, deeply influenced by Jewish interests and ideologues.
Shes a quarter Jewish woman doing her best to side with only one aspect of her identity and her main fear is that the gentiles might divorce themselves from the Jews meaning she would be at best a third class citizen in whatever Jewish hellhole was left.
From the creation of the Federal Reserve system in 1913, to Brandeis’s puppet Wilson followed by an effective coup d’etat in FDR’s administration . . . “there’s one common factor: Jewish zionism.”
fify
nb. Andrew Joyce reviewed Benjamin Ginsberg’s How the Jews Defeated Hitler (mentioned earlier) on Occidental Observer: https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2017/07/14/review-how-the-jews-defeated-hitler-exploding-the-myth-of-passivity-in-the-face-of-nazism-part-one-of-two/#comments
Joyce mentions that
I’ve occasionally wondered whether FDR’s paralysis was induced in some fashion, and the tinfoil hat goes haywire when observing that FDR had frequent meetings with Bernard Baruch, including an extended visit with Baruch just before FDR’s final illness and death.
I’m missing Germanicus and Gefreiter, too.
Beautiful, PG, just beautiful. Superb!
“Whinny?”
Inchytatus, izzat choo?
What astounds the *bleep* outta me is that Netanyahoo itself was not incarcerated, for life, long ago.
Instead, “our’” “leaders” give it unanimous standing ovations, and the Lots of the world apologize for its role in the global mafia empire.
I don’t know about his physical paralysis, but his political paralysis most certainly was. His admin was full of Zionists and Reds as I’m sure you already know. And thanks for mentioning the financier, Baruch, who at least once bragged about being the most powerful man in the world. He was also a promoter of world government and involved in the development of atomic weapons along with J. Robert (“I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.”) Oppenheimer, Leo Szilard and other Zio Commies.
* Ya gotta love that one, which of course exempted the special characters as usual. Where have we heard this before? 😉
Alright whiny how does that change the value of the Giraldi girls club???
The plot line in some murder mysteries is that the answer to the question: “Which of the victm’s enemies did it?” is that they all conspired together to do it. Personally, I think 7 out of 9, or 4 out of 6, etc., is more likely.
“If only they had gotten JFK involved in something like the Lolita Express they wouldn’t have had to shoot him in the face.”
Are you kidding?
There’s, for all intents and purposes, no death penalty anymore, and it’s not beyond the realm of possibility for even the absolute worst of criminals to eventually be sprung by bleeding hearts. Epstein’s just very recently gotten arrested, who knows what the disposition of his case will be.
“whinny girls”
Mares?
Milchan also produced “The Medusa Touch” starring Richard Burton, in which a Boeing 747 crashes into the Pan Am building in New York. Just a coincidence, of course.
Who said it has to do with the value of any club?
It does, however, indicate the value of your comment. “Whinny” comes out of one end of the horse, and out the other comes something that stinks and has as much value. I hope Incitatus shows up to illustrate what I mean.
Whinny girls club to whiny girls club changes the menu substantially — oats to Caesar salad w/ imported French croutons & champagne dressing.
btw, rolled oats or steel cut?
Chuck,
There another famous person who died that day. Aldous Huxley.
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/comment/eclipsed-in-death-we-remember-jfk-but-what-about-aldous-huxley-or-cs-lewis-8957192.html
A book has been written about these three deaths on the same day by Peter Kreeft. He imagines them talking together in the heavens.
https://www.thegospelcoalition.org/blogs/trevin-wax/the-day-c-s-lewis-john-f-kennedy-and-aldous-huxley-died/
Aldous Huxley said something that points exactly what happening in the world now. We are lead by a wild species. The Zios don’t want to be domesticated by freedom of speech. Spare the rod ( of freedom of speech) spoil the child. The Zios want to be wild forever. They want to do whatever they want on earth with no scolding feedback. This question and answer talk was at Berkeley Univ. on March 20 1962. This fear of being domesticated is why the ADL went crazy on 6/6/19, closing down websites and videos all over the internet.
Here is proof that Giraldi is correct regarding treasonous crimes having no consequences. A commentator from Mondoweiss called in to ask a question on C-Span regarding Israel’s nukes. ( Israeli government minister takes credit for 27 U.S. states passing anti-BDS laws – https://mondoweiss.net/2019/07/israeli-government-minister/ )
Go to the 9:10 mark of the video. It cannot be more obvious that the media and U.S. politicians are agents for Israel.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?462042-5/washington-journal-rep-abigail-spanberger-d-va-us-iran-tensions
Speaking of comestibles and potables, winy would be closer to whiny or whiney than whinny too. maybe Realist is hitting the Mogen David a bit too early in the AM.
I hope MD makes champagne and I bet it’d go well with oats. I hope Realist helps herself to several servings. What a gas!
Israel and dual Israeli citizens are embedded in every part of the US government and in every one of the 17 so called intelligence agencies and have been for decades and so there is no need for Israel to spy on the zio/US as they control it and in addition the zio/US shares all intelligence with the Israelis, so we have been sold down the river to the zionists!
If any concrete examples are needed on the zionist control of the US are needed, just look at the joint Israeli and zio/US attack on the USS Liberty and the joint Israeli and zio/US attack on the WTC on 911.
The zionists are in total control of America from the creation of the zionist owned and unconstitutional FED and IRS and thus we are slaves on the zionist plantation!
Appalling, but not surprising. Killing American sailors (USS Liberty) and American leaders (James Forrestal) is also consequence-free. http://www.dcdave.com/article5/190623.html
“Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation (Federal ID Number #52-1739023) that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.”
“.. a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.” ??????? Get out of here! 🙂
1] We don’t need no stinkin’ “more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East”! Get the US entirely out of the middle East!
2] To that end, at the very least, return the US government to its original size [ approx. 5% of current size] and constitutional limits, or even better, return to the Articles of Confederation, or, even better, get rid of the US federal government entirely!
That would mean no welfare for anyone, or any nation , including Israel, which gets, [as I understand it] at least $38 billion per year! Israel is just another welfare parasite feeding at the trough.
Or, we can all just fantasize about a “.. a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.”
Yeah, right!
Regards, onebornfree
And more often than not, get away with it in grand fashion as PG has so well described.
If any proof is needed, the 1945 Congressional Testimony of the financier, Bernard Baruch, Zio-Commie “adviser” to at least 4 ‘Merkin presidents should be required reading. All suspicions to the contrary are efficiently and undeniably laid to rest.
The whole thing is full of gems. Here’s one, a precursor of the trained seals clapping unanimously in con-gress.:
All emphases mine.
Agree, see the book Blood In The Water by Joan Mellen about the joint Israeli and zio/US attack on the USS Liberty.
>>><<<
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-08/luongo-epsteins-arrest-tells-me-trump-now-out-blood
Well, if nothing else, at least this article proves I’m not the only one who clings desperately and pathetically to ephemeral, vanishing hope..
One thing that is palpable, (if not palatable) is that this arrest has the swamp in a huff.
This was in reply to David Martin.
Indeed, we are governed by a Puppet Government: http://www.dcdave.com/poet15/190519.html
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=R6NY8XRUYO4S
He’s not getting bail, and federal prison doesn’t have parole. You serve 80% minimum of any sentence, and he’s getting a long one.
An unwell parasite, who’s in evident league with Incitatus, & who seems to acknowledge Boobus Americana * is born free & legally unobligated to give Israel > annual $3.8 billion, the asshole commenter, “onebornfree,” 🙄chose to pontificate & complain about P.G.’s being “Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation (Federal ID Number #52-1739023) that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.”
Hey fucker! ‘”Fantasize” on that which Dr. Philip Giraldi (today) has brought to your attention; a gallant act of introducing the multi-billionaire Jewish Hollywood mogul, Arnon Milchan & worker bee developer of Israel’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” nuclear weapon arsenal. (Zigh)
Given you don’t cotton to the very helpful work achieved by Council for the National Interest, below & fyr, is a You Tube video which covered the “Israel First” Hollywood film producer, Arnon Milchan’s, secret life which dramatically helped destroy a “more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.”
Haha. Milchan is funny, endowed with Zio-snake🐍charm talent, born free of patriotic American allegiance, and he frowns upon being accurately called an “arms dealer.” (💤Igh)
Selah, uh, keep Council for the National Interest, and corral onebornfree?
The die was cast when they attempted to kill President Truman in 1947 and the whole matter was covered up http://www.dcdave.com/article5/120510.htm and they did kill former Secretary of Defense James Forrestal in 1949, and that was covered up, too: http://dcdave.com/article5/190623.html.
Holocaust Victim du jour:
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/schools/fl-ne-william-latson-comments-20190708-cm5wzlw4lrayrl5y2r3vljxhnu-story.html
Are any of you old enough to remember when we enjoyed free speech in America?
Thanks, Chuck!
I know a guy who’s an elected state legislator.
He’s woke to the whole thing, exactly as you mention.
But he too voted to ban any boycott of Israel in his state. He knew such a vote was treason, and a betrayal of his constituents, his nation, his God, and his very children, but he did it anyways. Because not doing so would have brought the wrath of the entire edifice of Jewish supremacy down upon his head and his prospects, and doomed any political ambitions he might have aspired to.
Most congress-critters and state legislators, etc.. like very much the prestige and perks and power of their offices. And they’ll often do anything to keep it.
Many of them are mediocre individuals, who know all too well what their prospects would be in the open marketplace, and so they’ll lick the feculent hand of perfidy, if that’s what it takes to hold their precious office.
What we need to do is find a way to make treason and perfidy less appealing to these people.
I hope your sophistication is not from experience and personal close up observation. Even if it is I do not buy the whole package. To start with you leave it unclear whether your “cannot” is intended to convey factual impossibility or that the Deep State or other ultimate rulers cannot allow someone to reach a position of power without having something on them.
Either way, you made me reflect on the preemptive action I have known to be taken by various people who attained some power. E.g. I recall the way that one minister, still alive, got out of a hole involving a visit to a brothel by giving a juicy page one story to the no.1 peddler of dirt and smut which meant no one ever heard a different version at forlorn strength. Then there was the rising insider who had tried putting pressure on a minister over a planning decision but made sure the an anodyne version appeared in an op ed about proposals for disclosures of potential conflicts of interest. The really smart can make sure that the potential blackmailed has to worry about being done for blackmail.
Hammer away, Chuck… hammer away!
Lots of things are consequence free… if the perpetrator(s) is (are) a Jew, or working for Jewish supremacist reasons.
9/11
JFK murder
RFK murder
JFK Jr. murder
USS Liberty
Rachel Corrie
Lavon Affair
Irgun and other British Palestine terrorist acts
The Nakba
Atomic Weapons creation and use
Communism / Bolshevism
Federal Reserve / IRS / Wall Street theft of US Citizens’ work
Iraq War I
Iraq War II
Afghanistan
Libya
Syria
Palestinians dispossessions, murders, and punishments, by Israel… for being… Palestinian.
535 Congressional Members kissing Israeli and Jewish ass nonstop
Every President since Kennedy (with small exceptions by RMN & JEC) being subservient to Israel
Could go on and on and on…
Here’s a suggestion, Rurik.
Whenever and wherever these traitorous scum appear in public, people should boo incessantly and throw rotten tomatoes at them.
They should be made to feel the people’s wrath for selling out their interests to Jewish supremacists for 30 shekels.
not if he flips!
State prison, general population ought to do the trick. It doesn’t really matter how long the stint, five years would easily take the sashay out of his gait. Just the idea of the ‘pitcher/catcher’ role being reversed on ol’ Jeffrey, I imagine could unfurl a deluge of divulgence.
Phil
What you claim about JFK and Dimona may very well be true…it seems like it probably is true from what I have read about Yuval Neeman…..However, it wouldn’t follow that JFK was assainated by the Israelies or anyone but Oswald. If the Conspiracy Theorists get the physics of the JFK assasination wrong….there goes the GRAND CONSPIRACY….
Larger point:JFK CAME WITHIN 60 SECONDS OF NUKING US ALL…..We were saved from a thermonuclear death by a lone Russian Commie Submarine Commander……..I really do find the JFK worship disgusting…
This article goes a long way to help remove the stigma of antisemitism.
It also goes a long way to help turn Noel Ignatiev’s words on his head.
Treason against Jewish Supremacy is Loyalty to Humanity.
Your last par is not appropriately begun with “Thus”. It doesn’t follow from what you had written and quoted or from the facts of history. I do recommend following the link to the apparently well written but propagandistic book by Ginsberg. It affords the opportunity to click on Helpful for a number of cogent negative reviews. Ginsberg does not seem to be a good soirce for your Jew obsessed view of the OSS/CIA.
War-JFK’s attempt to shut down the Israeli nuclear program is well documented, but I have never claimed that they killed the president. It is just one possibility as the investigation into the killing was bungled deliberately as to lay it all on a dead Oswald.
“not if he flips!”
Good point.
Agree, and the joint Israeli and zio/US gov attack on the WTC on 911.
Read the book Blood In The Water by Joan Mellen and JFK, the CIA and Vietnam by L. Fletcher Prouty and you will know who killed JFK and it was the zionist kabal that rules the zio/US.
But it is not in the federal jurisdiction this time I understand.
Hey Jacques & especially SolontoCroesus!
Have long time interest on how Israeli intelligence service became linked with the CIA. Of course, an easy determination was how CIA Jesus James Angleton became a central facilitator of the anti-American intelligence marriage with Israel.*
For your consideration, I link below a video that features Andrew & Leslie Cockburn discussing their book, “Dangerous Liasons,” which delved into Mossad & CIA love. Thank you, my Brothers!
* Angleton is noted to have searched for Mary Pinchot Myers private diary after she was murdered on scene of a Georgetown canal’s walking path. Killer never found. Fyi, Mary was JFK’s lover & she suspected CIA involvement with his murder. Her ex-husband was Cord Myer Jr
“Role being reversed” would occur only if he were going to regular prison. As RamZpaul points out in this video, however, he’s going to a kosher camp, where he’ll get to study the Talmud and be out in a year or so.
No Justice for Lolita Express
“doing his best to inspire unstoppable waves of “anti-Semitism””
Wouldn’t I just be preaching to the converted?
In fact, I wish to take you heathens outside of the curse you suffer and to be blessed as I am.
“And the land which I gave Abraham and Isaac, to thee I will give it, and to thy seed after thee will I give the land”
“I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.”
“God brings him out of Egypt
and is for him like the horns of the wild ox;
he shall eat up the nations, his adversaries,
and shall break their bones in pieces
and pierce them through with his arrows.
He crouched, he lay down like a lion
and like a lioness; who will rouse him up?
Blessed are those who bless you,
and cursed are those who curse you.”
It is the federal prosecutor in Manhattan who arrested and charged him. He could also face state charges.
As soon as Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, the NUMEC operations were approved by the Johnson Administration. In late 1970s, Congress [Committee on Interstate and Foreign Commerce] held hearings on the unaccounted uranium supposedly lost during the enrichment process. A U.S. Government report had been issued concerning the loss. Nevertheless, there were no further investigations concerning the missing uranium in the NUMEC plant operated by Zionist Shapiro. President Kennedy was vehemently against Israel developing nuclear weapons and expressed his dissatisfaction with Israel’s efforts to develop a nuclear bomb to Golda Meier. Moreover, The United States supported the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty which Israel has refused to sign as of today! Congress did nothing to discourage Israel. Indeed, Congress rewarded Israel by increasing the amount of U.S. tax dollars given to aid Israel!
Or the book, Final Judgement, by Michael Collins Piper.
Nothing Geo, nothing I can think of would terrify these people more than the prospect of returning to private life.
Boos and rotten tomatoes would be good, but compared to Jewish supremacist shekels, (and favorable ((media)) treatment) – I doubt it’ll cut the mustard.
‘We could fight ‘em with conventional weapons, that could take years, and cost billions of lives.’
So I guess I’ll go with public shaming too, (and spreading the truth), if that’s all that’s left to us at this point.
BTW, loved the quote about ‘am I not a man? – ‘The whole catastrophe’. (lol)
Phil
Yes I believe so…and it’s a very interesting story…and it really does seem to be well documented.
But if you accept the fact that JFK was a hard-core COLD WARRIOR….Gore Vidal who was very close to JFK and Jackie says he was……then what can you reasonably predict about JFK and Israel if JFK had lived. I believe the answer to this question has to do with to what role Israel played in the Soviet-Union-US Cold War WAR…to what extent? I believe that JFK’s well developed Cold War instincts would have caused JFK to pull back on any intellectual independence of thought regarding OUR FRIEND ISRAEL….if he had any….
Look, I was raised hard-core IRISH CATHOLIC….However, my gut instincts towards the Kennedys was always disgust and revulsion….And I believe I was always right about this….
“I asked “Why is this scumbag still making movies in Hollywood? Why isn’t he in jail?” before concluding that the federal government clearly regards spying for Israel as a victimless crime, rarely arresting anyone and almost never prosecuting any of the numerous easily identifiable Israeli intelligence agents roaming the country.”
Well, we got there either one of two ways.
One way we may have gotten to this point is that it happened virtually overnight. In this scenario, America the WASP-West was proof that WASP culture freed of monarchy could accomplish all good things, in very short order. America the WASP-West was proof that WASP culture was the most pure, virile, productive culture for white men. WASP-West culture could take lower IQ, less hard working, harder drinking, more criminally inclined Micks; Polocks, Wops, Kraut Catholics, Scotch-Irish (who though being Protestant and religiously opposed to any language but English also needed to be lifted up from the white trash culture of their ancestors) and even Jews, washing them in the waters of cultural WASP baptism to begin the process of acculturating them to WASP culture, which would make them useful to the spread of WASP civilization. Which gave them Freedom and the American Dream and the Right to Vote, the best country ever, the best country ever possible. It was Sacred English-speaking Democracy. Amen!
America took whites who were lower than WASPs (which is all white Gentiles who are not WASP) and assimilated them to WASP culture and then used them to spread WASP culture, in a monarchy-free rival to Brit WASP culture which backwardly continued to cling to a monarch in-name-and-ceremonial-fluff only. It was amazingly great for all concerned. America the WASP-run was a miracle of goodness. And then somehow, right when the WASP-West won WW2 and controlled the world (well, the part not controlled by the USSR), Jews, out of nowhere, snuck in and grabbed control of so many levers of power that US foreign policy and domestic policy would from thence on always serve Jewish interests.
It just happened right then, out of the blue, with not a hint from any cultural history that it could be possible that sneaky Jews would be revealed someday as actually banking the WASP world and therefore controlling it.
The adherents of this theory never take time to ponder the odds of that immediate flip when WASP America went from all powerful to being bossed by Jews who owned them for all practical purposes. They cannot bother to wonder about all the steps taken by WASP leadership to gain and consolidate power that meant destroying non-WASP Christian peoples’ cultures. They have a nice, easy, comforting story: WASP is the essence of GOOD, and it benefitted the world, especially white people, doubly especially the white people whose ancestral languages and folkways were lost by assimilation to WASP rule. And then in a split second, Jews took it over and began ruining the best thing ever.
The other way that we possibly arrived at the Hellhole all round us is that Ideas Have Consequences, that all ideas bear fruit after their own kind, and therefore that what we have today was always inherent in what WASP culture is, from its inception.
WASP culture has antecedents, but it is a specific entity that was born out of the Anglo-Saxon Puritan revolutionary teachings that gave rise to the English Civil War. Anglo-Saxon Puritanism was a Judaizing heresy. WASP culture’s father was a Judaizing heresy. A Judaizing heresy always produces pro-Semitic fruit in the realms of culture, politics, economics, morals. And the case of the Anglosphere declares that when the Judaizing heresy degenerates into secularism (all heresies that do not evolve into a new religion become secularist), the pro-Semitic cultural fruit will intensify and, having lost all spiritual focus, become rabidly focused on promoting Jews in the flesh, while there will be an intensified effort to murder Gentile cultures that are not bound to the Judaizing heresy.
Jews became the most important bankers of Cromwell ruled Puritan England, and then Jewish bankers became even more dominant over the UK with the Glorious Revolution. The British Empire never existed a single day in which its most important bankers have been Gentiles; Jews always have been the most important bankers of the Brit WASP Empire.
WASP culture = Anglo-Zionist Empire
It is disheartening that the US government has become a totally owned subsidiary of Israel. The US government places Israeli interests far above the interests of its own citizens. The benefits do not flow in both directions, though.
‘…In fact, I wish to take you heathens outside of the curse you suffer and to be blessed as I am…’
Didn’t you claim you weren’t Jewish at some point? This sounds more like AaronB’s schtick.
Hi Phil.
Admit to being a collegial pain-in-the-ass, but…, except possibly your getting a DOHS “Red” threat-level (rise) ranking, it does not matter if you ever claimed Israel might have killed President Kennedy.
Don’t know if any members & staff of the Warren Commission Report are “above ground,” 🤔 refer to link below, but had one of them made even a remote link (today) to the strangeness of Jack Ruby Rubinstein’s killing LHO, a vast majority of Zio-indoctrinated-“Homelanders” would shrug, watch MLB All Stars, Milchan’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” (Zigh)
Had Ehud Barak, Ariel Sharon, and Netanyahu fussed-up & “danced” about the value of having JFK snuffed, and (at minimum) admitted their foreknowledge & complicity with the 9/11 terror attacks, they would unaccountably proclaim, “They were good for Israel.” 😒
Thanks, my respect, and am with you now & to the End.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warren_Commission#Members
I like Ramz
My only quibble with the video is that based on his viewpoint, Epstein shouldn’t have even been arrested. Like Weinstein, when these rats are even frowned at, my cynicism is jarred.
No, I know this isn’t going to take down the deepstate. Of course not.
But if it just takes down a few swamp rats, then I’ll take what I can get.
My delusion is that Trump, (while amoral and narcissistic), is not ideologically committed to more zio-wars. He’ll do it, if it’s politically expedient, but he’s not sure it is, and I suspect he’s right about that.
So in my fevered hallucinations, I pretend that Trump is slavishly going along with the tribe out of desperation, because he has so many enemies who’re so deafeningly clamorous and shrill, that it’s preventing him from accomplishing his legacy. Every time he speaks they pile on, and screech for his head on a platter.
But if he can get them on the defensive, perhaps he can find some breathing room from the neocons, who have always been Never Trumpers’ from the start, and he knows they all hate him, and he no-doubt returns the favor.
But he’s in a jam, and has to mollify the war pigs because all he gets from the left is unhinged, high-pitched hysteria.
Perhaps… if he can rein in some of the more psychotic and strident elements on the left (Hillary’s goons), then he’ll have more leverage to force the neocons to back down a bit.
IOW
then why are you here?
If those of us pointing out the dire truth, are wasting out time, then how much even more pathetic is it for you to waste your time telling us we’re wasting ours?
They don’t have Total power, or we wouldn’t be allowed to be here.
And there is fear in the water, you can smell it.
The laws against BDS and any criticism of Israel, are chinks in the armor.
If they have to pass laws, then those laws are only fingers in the dike. And pretty soon, they need more and more fingers, until the truth starts to ebb out in little cracks, which soon become rifts, which could give way to ruptures.
The truth is a persistent thing.
‘Pitcher / Catcher.
‘How have you ass clowns changed anything about Israel???’
Progress is being made. If you go back forty years, Israel’s legitimacy was all but universally taken for granted; it wasn’t even controversial.
Then up until Trump’s election, support for Israel in American politics was a non-partisan good; it was like being anti-Communist in 1955. Everyone loved Israel; see the seventeen standing ovations.
Now, not one of the Democratic candidates agreed to address this year’s AIPAC convention. Kamala Harris has made sure she’s the best choice for the Zionists, but even she didn’t appear. Israel has become a partisan cause — it belongs to Trump and the Evangelical Right now.
And that’s good. Partisan causes inevitably come under critical examination.
And of course, for Israel, to be examined critically by America at large would be the end.
So I’m optimistic. How much longer was the Soviet Union figured to last in 1985?
That’s from Genesis and Numbers, so it doesn’t matter.
Guys like Epstein get rich through what is known in the hedge fund business as the “2 and 20” rule.
They usually charge a 2% management fee regardless of performance and 20% on profits from investments. It takes tribal networks to mobilize funds from (((high net worth individuals))) and institutional investors like (((endowments))).
Ha, ha, ha…well, you can believe whatever you want. I think my joke about being a false-flagging Neo-Nazi is actually somewhat more likely.
As I recall, “Lot” recently claimed to be Christian and half-German, yet is fanatically focused upon Jews and Israel but with virtually no interest in things Christian or German, and having a style that very clearly matches the common traits of the “Jewish berserker” sub-morph. Similarly, that “Whiskey” fellow spent many years claiming he was “Scots-Irish”…then revealed he didn’t even know the definition of that particular ethnicity. Bear in mind that the sub-morph under discussion is also notorious for its pathological dishonesty.
In certain cases, I’d say that particular commenting styles are nearly as revealing as a genetic test…
http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-oddities-of-the-jewish-religion/
“half-German”
Half Germanic. Mostly German, but also some English.
“In certain cases, I’d say that particular commenting styles are nearly as revealing as a genetic test”
Gordon Duff, alias Robert Bob) Foote is a Hillary Clinton shill.
There’s a lot not to like about Trump, but Foote’s constant allegations about Trump, with, at best, tenuous “proof” doesn’t cut it.
Was this enacted before, or after the Fourth Commandment? You know one of those written in stone by G-d hizzownself and all that.
Sweet. Thanks for making those points.
Epstein is in the mossad and the mossad and the cia are hand and glove in damned near every business in the zio/US.
What’s even more disheartening is that so many people haven’t a clue, and if they did, few would admit to it and most who’d admit it would still cook up some stupid excuse(s) for it as exemplified by the comments of the trolls that come here to provide, unwittingly, amusement and other things.
Not sure where you got that idea. He starts off the video by putting forward the hypothetical of a red neck committing the exact same crime and rhetorically asking his audience what they think the length of the sentence that a judge would have handed down. He responds: without a doubt, life! He then goes on to state that because of who Epstein is, he will undoubtedly be treated differently, sent to a “Jewish prison,” in Otisville, NY.
See Michael Cohen’s Prison of Choice: Well-Known to Jewish Offenders
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/22/nyregion/michael-cohen-otisville-prison.html
While I t’s true that the neocons and left wing Jewish groups hate Trump, it’s equally true that right wing Jews adore him.
As Adam Green, in one of his videos revealed, Trump is the 1983 recipient of The Jewish Fund’s prestigious Tree of Life award. Trump is quoted as saying: “and this is the Tree of Life, which is a very big award, in terms of everything I stand for. It means so much to me.”
starting @ 2:13
https://youtu.be/jrJW5A7ruLM
No, he’s not slavishly going along with the tribe out of desperation. He’s going along with them because they pulled his financial chestnuts out of the fire:
Getting Donald Out Of Debt: The 25-Year-Old Ties That Bind Trump and Wilbur Ross
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chasewithorn/2016/12/08/trump-and-his-commerce-secretary-wilbur-ross-a-look-at-25-years-of-connections/#6fdea78cf820
The real debate taking place is not taking place in the Knesset West, it is taking place between left wing and right wing Jewish supremacists who are wrangling over the eternal question: Is it good for the Jews? While the right wingers place emphasis on Israel and conservative values for America, the left wingers give equal priority to Israel but promote liberal values for America. We, the dumb goyim, are simply irrelevant bystanders to this debate, busy being distracted by bread and circus promotions.
I guess it was Laurent Guyenot and/or Ron Unz, or possibly Christopher Bollen, who pointed out that Milchan was the producer of the movie JFK, which of course sent skeptics of the lone gunmen theory scurrying off in the direction of ‘the CIA done it.’
The real Jim Garrison was working more angles than that, in particular the presence on the Board of Permindex of Clay Shaw (whom I met at the funeral of my grandfather, who gave him his first job). Shaw was remembered by my family as not particularly political, but as a committed habitue of the homosexual demimonde. At least one of his boyfriends was partly Jewish (my uncle’s brother-in-law), according to Shaw’s (self-published) biographer. He was a quirky character, and God knows what Mossad might have had on him.
I have double checked the embedded link and it failed, so here’s the link.:
http://www.bollyn.com/9-11-archive-2018-2/
PS: I may be an old, self taught fart, but this stuff is not diffiult though figuring out why it doesn’t work consistently is probably beyond me. I do have some suspicions, however. Here’s what came up when I went to edit the comment.:
-Christopher Bollyn, a title=””” href=””” rel=”nofollow”> Memo to President Trump, July 9, 2018. Somehow the link I posted was replaced with what’s seen. I do not think Bollyn’s site prevents embedding links.
Note to moderator: The PS, above, was for you in case it helps your technical guys. I had to leave off the first< so the rest would show up.
You're welcome!
Is there a "contact" for such technical problems?
Wow!
God had already given them all the land He promised (Josue 21:41-43; 2 Esdras [Nehemiah] 9:7-8), then because of their disobedience, God took the land away (Josue 23:16) and made a New Covenant (Jeremias 31:31-32). Too bad and too sad for the Synagogue of Satan.
Genesis 12:3 does not bless those who damned themselves.
The moral of this story is, crime does pay…
And I am clearly on the wrong side of this fence…
What was I thinking becoming a professional software engineer?
🙁
You are correct. The OSS basically morphed into the CIA. Dulles was one of the greatest criminals in history. What he got away with is unbelievable.
That quote sums up Zio 500 BC behavior
WWI – Balfour
WWII – Israel
Now- Seven nations to destroy- is this an endless loop? After Iran, will another seven nations be picked?
Destruction is all these Zion 500 BC fanatics love more than anything.
If this continues to the bitter end, the earth will be blacked mass with two Zios fighting each other.
Maybe Lot and the Wizard of OZ might win the lot-to to be last two Zios fighting each on a blacken earth.
DC Dave…good to hear from you. I read your site all of the time. You are right about Truman. It was all downhill after that. Americans have no idea what went on historically and for the most part they don’t care. They are too busy milking the cow to make a living and have little brain power left to understand who is running the farm on which they are slaves.
Michael Collins Piper ( RIP) wrote about Milchan in his excellent book Final Judgement and also periodically discussed him on his excellent radio program on RBN years ago.
Another perspective on the Epstein question.
https://www.henrymakow.com
How about this…
“Also relevant to any new investigation might be the interrogation of Arnon Milchan, the long-standing fixer for the Mossad, whose film The Medusa Touch, released in 1978, featured an airline crashing into a building – over twenty years later, for a Fox series The Lone Gunmen filmed in 2000 and aired in early 2001, he appears to have applied the latest technologies to again show an airplane crashing into a building. Resident in New York City, Milchan would appear to be the perfect candidate to oversee the Hollywood theatrical effects (for example, the exploding flames from the pre-packed explosives within the Twin Towers) consistent with the cover story of this false flag operation.”
Read the book The Secret Team, the CIA and its Allies in Control of the World by Col. L. Fletcher Prouty.
Jon the Baptist,
If they were agents for Israel, they would have some shreds of integrity, as they would be misleading their US constituencies to benefit the nation of their loyalty. No, they are much less; they are whores who see which side bread is buttered. They want to keep their positions in government and correctly conclude that in the current system, following the diktats of AIPAC is the only way to ensure reelection. The way that woman just rambles on about Iran when faced with a direct question about Israel’s nukes is classic. It’s bizarre, and the fact that the media talking head says nothing shows that his job is also dependent on spouting the AIPAC (approved by the media owners) party line. It’s a big job that the Americans have, trying to retake their nation. I don’t think that they’re up to it. Therefore, I put my hope and support behind the resistance: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria, Russia and China. I just don’t see even a shred of resistance coming from the US besides here on Unz. Those who do get some information carry out imbecilic attacks on Jewish Synagogues filled with 80 year-olds. I’d like to see some retribution against the big money drivers of these policies; I fear that such action is beyond the means and competence of those willing to take action. Back to my point: the US just isn’t up to the challenge, and therefore they will continue to sink into the future, chanting “USA, USA”, and gobbling up the bullshit from their oppressors.
Frankie P
When did you?
I responded to your comment, “how does that change the value …” which means you inquired; you did not say anything definite about it.
Now, please answer my question.
Shhhh! Don’t tell anyone; we’re not supposed to know that stuff. Besides, they’re “speshul.”
If you believe Epstein really runs a legitimate hedge fund, I’ve got a 20 carat diamond I’d like to sell you.
Epstein was sued back in the 2000s by Michael Stroll, who lost his entire investment of $450k with him. Stroll told NY Magazine: “Everyone thought he was so brilliant and so wealthy, I never saw any brilliance, I never saw him work. Anyone who is that wealthy works 26 hours a day, he plays 26 hours a day.”
Epstein came from a very middle class background, dropped out of two colleges, Cooper Union and NYU, but somehow got himself a job teaching calculus and physics at the prestigious Dalton school at age 20. While there, he taught the son of then Bear Sterns CEO Ace Greenberg, and through Greenberg, got a job at Bear Sterns at 23. A few years later he was forced out of Bear Sterns for colluding with Edgar Bronfman of Seagram on an insider trading case. His source of wealth was always a mystery and of lots of rumors. The guy was no investor. His secretive hedge fund was registered offshore and had a hush hush client list. It employs no one. It’s simply a bank account for his blackmailed rich friends to deposit their payoff money for their secretly taped sexcapades with underage girls.
Epstein is most likely running an international sex trafficking and racketeering ring for Mossad. His little black book contains up to 1,500 names of the rich, famous and influential in the US and UK. His long time butler stole the black book and tried to sell it for $50k, but was captured and mysteriously died in jail for “long term illness”. Epstein is no “hedge fund billionaire”, that is just a front, wake up! He is most likely a key player in Mossad’s operation to ensure continued financial and political support for Israhell.
Yeah, me too. Maybe we could team up and go on a crime spree or something. Maybe use the dollars to get ourselves “elected” to con-griss!
PS: Software engineer, eh? Please see my comments # 103 & #104.
I know little about the guy. What reading do you recommend?
Nah, any such “attacks” were likely staged or exaggerated or both. Gotta keep the terror level up somehow…
Yeah, we’re in the last reel of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” – the Sutherland one where mankind loses, not the Kidman remake where humanity is saved.
Absent nuclear holocaust or Christ ‘n trumpets, I think the amoral Goldbergs have won this one.
why are the Iranians bothering to try to enrich uranium? they have to dress up act like a jew and steal it from the US like satanyahu did
I piss on you demon jew. go back to hell from whence you came
why would he be kidding? if the jews would have been able to blackmail JFK he could not have opposed him. are you that dense?
All interesting takes. Interesting.
There is no doubt that Israel spies and is loyal first to herself. Operates on an agenda that ensures her survival. She’s not the only country that does so.
There are some elaborate theories and suggestions — ever mindful that the US federal government has hard time keeping its machinations secret, there’s only one real option
The US states needs to emulate a posture that ensures her own survival – period. The wake up call is not Israel spies (That’s an old hat trick). That Dr. Giraldi has brought to mind another incident is fine. But the wakeup call is that the US continues to act against her own self interests and should
simply stop.
I voted for Pres. Trump to act in the best interests of the US. And if he won’t I will vote for someone who will. It’s that simple. If my Congressional reps won’t, I will vote for someone else who will. Israel is doing what she thinks she needs to do and its past time for the US to do the same.
Wouldn’t it be ironic if Epstein’s arrest is just a setup to get Trump accused of boinking teenagers with Epstein? I’m already half expecting that to happen.
#101
“The real debate taking place is not taking place in the Knesset West, it is taking place between left wing and right wing Jewish supremacists who are wrangling over the eternal question: Is it good for the Jews? While the right wingers place emphasis on Israel and conservative values for America, the left wingers give equal priority to Israel but promote liberal values for America. We, the dumb goyim, are simply irrelevant bystanders to this debate, busy being distracted by bread and circus promotions.”
E x a c t l y
To mention that JFK wasn’t a stooge of Israel isn’t worshiping him. I’m in the process of reading this:
http://www.unz.com/book/michael_collins_piper__final-judgment/
It may freak you out because it shows a side of JFK that most people, including you, have never been exposed to. I’m not quoting from your comment because the last time I quoted something you posted, PG slammed me, thinking that what you had written was my comment.
Epstein — Jew spy for ?????
Ann Coulter – 9:20
Good to know we’re not the only ones who are sick and tired of these psychopathic murdering cry-babies.
In fact, their motto should be
“Psychopathic Cry-Babies Of The World Unite Against White People. You’ve Got Nothing To Lose In Our Consequence Free Utopia.”
Oh, but wait, they already do use that motto. It’s called Identity Politics.
Good news is, in the long run, Reality (their real enemy) Always Wins!
Thank you for your nice comment. C.S. Lewis was a wise man. The devils will eventually devour one another, but not before they devour most of us. Here are some examples of how they are devouring us:
Gatestein: his 2 decades of philanthropy in Africa and India has led to a surge in population in these places. African and Indian mothers took his vitamins and vaccines but not his birth control, and their inept governments have no ability to create jobs for all those babies who unexpectedly survived to adulthood thanks to Gatestein the saint. Thus, African migrants invade Europe while Gatestein tries to lobby for millions more H1b visas and green cards for his Indian code coolies.
Bezostein: Joining Gatestein and the Zios in SV in importing as many Indian code coolies as possible to impoverish native whites. Amazon sponsored Kevin Yoder’s bill to fast track 300k green cards for Indians, so they can bring in another 30m through chain migration. True to his own kind, Bezostein also now controls the media through WaPo and Amazon’s venture into publishing, and he’s starting to censor books being sold on Amazon.
Buffettstein: loaned $5B to Goldman Sachs during the 2008 financial crisis to ensure the Temple Mount of Jew money stays afloat through the AIG fiasco.
Kochstein: lobbying hard for unlimited immigration to dilute the native stock, until the day they die.
Clintonstein: driven by lust and complete lack of shame or self restraint just like his fellow Chosenites.
Trumpstein: driven by greed, lust and unscrupulousness like his fellow Chosenites. Working hard to Make Israel Great Again everyday.
Pencestein: Attended a “Christians United for Israel” summit yesterday, which sums up his mission in life.
Rest of them, in Hollywood, Wall Street, SV, DC, media, arts, academia, judiciary…all have names that end in “stein”, “berg” or “man”.
To sum it up, if you are uber successful, rich, powerful or famous in America, you are a Jew, or are so busy sucking up/kowtowing to them you might as well be one. Our elites are our biggest enemies because, they are all Jews.
Americael
There are some interesting elaborations here. I appreciate the article for what it was a report about how another country operating in its self interests does so.
Would we do the same — US citizens and the US first.
As for Mr. Epstien, I suspect the simplest answer is that this another end around to get or diminish Pres. Trump.
due to Epstein’s tribal affiliations, and subsequent privileges, including immunity in most cases.
That he was even arrested, (like Weinstein) is a surprise for me.
Don’t agree Geo. They love what he’s doing for them, but in their hearts, they too despise him.
Just like they despise Pence, but consider him imminently useful. Even if Pence were sincere, as a Christian Zionist, he believes that all Jews that don’t convert at the moment of rapture, will burn in the wrath of Christ’s flames of tribulation.
They actually despise Christians of every stripe, even as they sing the praises and heap flattery upon the most useful ones.
I’d say it’s far more obligation than gratitude.
That is at least the ruse. Because the “conservative” ones are just, if not more, psychotically frothing that massive immigration is non-negotiable. That it MUST happen. Think Sheldon Adelson, Billy Kristol, Max Boot and all the rest of the “conservative” Jewish supremacists.
Why do you think Reagan and Bush 1&2 and Trump are all open borders zealots? (in spite of their lies to the contrary) Because as we both know, they all take their orders from the tribe. And the tribe (Shelson Adelson’s ‘right’, and Haim Saban’s left) are in perfect alignment that the most important thing of all, (even more important than slaughtering Palestinians) is that the West open its borders to massive and transformational immigration. And we both know why.
We too, it seems.. have our role.
But if we can perform it with the smell of sea salt in the air, and the wine-dark Aegean sea for backdrop, then surely it’s not all bad, no?
January 10, 2014 *500* Years of History Shows that Mass Spying Is Always Aimed at Crushing Dissent *It’s Never to Protect Us From Bad Guys*
No matter which government conducts mass surveillance, they also do it to crush dissent, and then give a false rationale for why they’re doing it.
http://www.globalresearch.ca/500-years-of-history-shows-that-mass-spying-is-always-aimed-at-crushing-dissent/5364462
“Ann Coulter – 9:20”
Well,
that’s Miss Coulter’s neighborhood. And it’s not as if this hasn’t been floating about for more than five years.
Milchan besides that also produced Fight Club which had the terms ‘ground zero’, ‘controlled demolition’, ‘buildings with explosives’, and ‘smouldering rubble’ in it’s script. [See script excerpts from beginning and end of the movie below]
Do a search of ‘Fight Club Twin Towers’ on YouTube for visual stuff from the movie that closely parallels 911.
The international premiere date of the film was September 10, 1999.
They tell us before hand what they intend to do.
‘We have front-row seats for this theater of mass destruction..ln two minutes, primary charges will blow base charges and a few blocks will be reduced to smouldering rubble. Out these windows, we will view the collapse of financial history.’
https://www.springfieldspringfield.co.uk/movie_script.php?movie=fight-club
what a sewer
I’ll guess we’ll find out…
Once again, am on Twodees Partain’s wavelength when he asked: “Wouldn’t it be ironic if Epstein’s arrest is just a setup to get Trump accused of boinking teenagers with Epstein?”
Fyi, as Netanyahu was celebrating Clinton’s shame from getting on-the-job blow jobs from Monica Lewinsky, & Slick Willie hesitated to allow Netanyahu a White House visit, the impeachment guilotine hovered hovered, and Clinton reacted & fucking bombed an aspirin factory, in uh, the Sudan.😒
I figure there’s intense left & right Supremacist Jew-pressure downloading upon the t-Rump administration to unleash a “Fire & Fury” attack upon Iran. Maybe there is a valid”set up” connection with Epstein that can be useful for t-Rump’s very demanding bosses?😈
At any rate, this past Saturday, from France, Epstein jetted into our “Homeland,” and was greeted by a combo Federal/New York state task force, & who arrested him at N.J.’s Teterboro Airport.* Hm. Haha. Jeffrey did not get any heads-up lndigo messages!
As we Dumb Goyim know, Epstein was charged on Monday with sex-trafficking-related charges centered on his massive mansion in East 71st Street, Manhattan. Refer to link below, including a picture of the mansion. (Zigh) Thanks once again, Twodees, and I give you an A+
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/08/nyregion/jeffrey-epstein-nyc-mansion.html
* Broken Scranton Calling U.R. Master Research, Specialist, geokat!!! Any chance of availabile video which displays the freak’s airport-arrest which was reportedly made by a combo🤔 “Federal/New York state force?”
I just read a theory that it’s all being done as blackmail to force Trump to go to war on Iran.
Or, failing that, the pretext to remove Trump so that they can install Pence.. in order to go to war on Iran.
Maybe Ezra Pound was right…
Consequence free?
Hell, by the evidence at hand, it’s that plus it apparently pays well and pays off well too.
Every time I see his name on a movie, makes me enjoy it less.
Good article.
PG may like this comment from your link.:
Hey Twodees! It’s me again.
In my former-comment I goofed and described “Indigo” instant messaging system when it actually is “Odigo.”
You might recall how in 2003, Al Franken released his Best Seller book, “Lies and the lying liars who tell them.” Very funny work but he primarily picked on GOP liars.
At any rate, Franken’s book discussed how, prior to the 9/11 attacks, his fortunate family got Odigo warning messages. Hm.
I don’t think mighty ZUS Jewish Lobbies liked that part of the book. 🙄
And ain’t it funny how Senator Al’s Knesset Senate West (D.) seat was quickly taken down after the Zionist Corporate Media creamed him with charges of serial women groping? Haha. Maybe Epstein’s Odigo instant messaging service was suspended this past Saturday?
Thanks again, Twodees!
/She’s not the only country that does so./
She’s the only one that gets away with it in the U.S. to the extent that she does.
Which constitutes irrefutable evidence of Israeli control over American government.
Little or no punishment for evil doers, but on the other hand…
Maybe?
Eustace Mullins, too.
Hey Rurik!
Adelson tasked candidate t-Rump to do war against Iran.
There is some present hesitation which is beyond my comprehension, but his N.SA. Bolton is forwarding the Process. 😈
Justin Raimondo, Dearly Departed, but antiwar.com continues to inform! Please refer to article below? Why who the fuck actually knows? ‘Cuz perhaps “Bolthead” is on board to dump t-Rump
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/07/08/bolton-demands-iran-abandon-non-existent-nuclear-arms-program/
I don’t think there is any evidence that Trump has boinked teenagers—except maybe thought about boinking Ivanka.
Which hasn’t stopped many from trying to tar Trump with the Epstein brush. But Trump’s “crime” seems to consist mainly in taking advantage of a lot of women who threw themselves at him because he was rich and famous and glamorous (and not bad-looking when younger). And then talking about his “pussy grabbing.”
But I don’t think this arrest would have occurred if it would implicate Trump. Au contraire. I think the reason it has occurred is because it implicates horny Dems. Can’t wait to see Clinton and others in the spotlight. Please, God, make my dream come true!!!
See drjudywood.com for how the seven WTC buildings were destroyed.
Thanks, S! 👍
Had no idea that Arnon Milchan produced “Fight Club” movie. I read & enjoyed the book, and now I know why I’m readily able to admit being snookered.
To deliberately avoid Milchan’s “predictive programming” art 😈 is bad for overall Dumb Goyim learning, awareness.
wrong jews AL, the covenant is Judeans who have the faith(trust) of Abraham.. now we are talking Khazar Zionists with no faith in anything other than Pharasaic talmudism, “jewish” surpremacy and subjugation of all goyim. Indeed this doctrine is what got our Lord and Saviour hung on a cross. please don’t be another christian zionist idiot.. educate yourself man
Since our rulers only follow 500 BC Zion values. Here is a “holiday” in July. We might as well look at their calendar. This got to get Iran is heating up. Will the 500 BC crazies dare to attack such a large and strong nation as Iran? The other six were much smaller in population and did not have powerful weapons to protect themselves?
July 21, 2019 is the memorial for the first breaking of the walls of Jerusalem before the destruction of the Second Temple.
https://www.hebcal.com/holidays/tzom-tammuz
This begins the three weeks of mourning leading up to Tisha B’av.
What is Tisha B’av? This commemorates the destruction of the First and Second Temple in Jerusalem. It is on Aug. 11 this year.
https://www.hebcal.com/holidays/tisha-bav
I don’t know if these holidays will be used as a “magical charms” in any attack on Iran but who knows what these stone age 500 BC Zion crazies will do.
Epstein — Jew spy for ?????
Epstein debriefs girls after sex with marks. Cleaver those Jews – who would have ever thought that about spying and sex?
FBI – shocked shocked – that there was spying going on! NSA, CIA, DOJ, Homeland Security, 16 spy agencies all dumbfounded. Not a word from any of them for 15 years.
But fear not America – the Deep State is on the job. The Epstein prosecutor is Jim Comey’s daughter.
You can count on her to get to the bottom of all this – she will go after the Deep Staters and see how and why they ALL ignored the Epstein Jew spying for the last 15 years.
Art
p.s. Will Miss Comey go after Trump for sex – and ignore the spying?
p.s. Hmm – why would we think that?
Hmmm…Milchan’s Medusa Touch movie also has an ancient cathedral undergoing ‘restoration’ work destroyed which is pictured below. No, that’s not Notre Dame, but Bristol Cathedral.
‘I will bring the whole edifice down on their unworthy heads!’
Last, but not least, to be destroyed in the movie is the Windscale nucleur site pictured below. Have they considered quadrupling the guard surrounding that place? 🤔
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Medusa_Touch_(film)
General Patton was murdered by the same crew…his professional killer came out and publicly admitted the crime but few know about this–there’s actually a good book written on it…he was going to go after the Communists in the State Dept. etc. and run for President, they couldn’t have that….
I forget to add the exact beginnings of these holidays
The first holiday Tzom Tammuz on July 21, the first breaking of the walls Jerusalem before the destruction of the First temple holiday starts on dawn of Sunday July 21 2019.
Then the three weeks of mourning till the next holiday. This one starts on sundown the day before of the daytime of the holiday on August 11 2019.
Tish’a B’Av begins at sundown on Sat, 10 August 2019. This holiday commemorates the destruction of the First and the Second Temple in Jerusalem.
It is strange that the first holiday is at dawn and not sundown like most Jewish holidays. Perhaps this is why that popular song said “The dawning of the Age of Aquarius”. We got the exact opposite of all that. Those singing groups in the 1960s and 1970s wasted their time. It was all bogus after all.
Alan Dershowitz wailed innocence and even brazenly asked the FBI to investigate him so he could be exonerated.
My guess is, the goys were videotaped, the Jews got a pass. Dershowitz got the pass in exchange for providing Epstein legal council if he gets caught. Dershowitz himself is a major, major Zionist.
Unfortunately there are witnesses. Not only did several of the victims named him, but the maid in Epstein’s house also went on record saying that she saw Dershowitz all the time, and that he was such a familiar fixture at the house he’d come in and go straight upstairs, to where the girls were.
Dershowitz is unbelievably arrogant. This is the guy who wrote a book saying Jews succeed because they have chutzpah, which in English means “extreme arrogance + shameless dishonesty”. He probably thinks being the powerful emeritus Harvard professor, constitutional expert that he is, he will be believed far more than some cheap 14 year old bimbo or uneducated maid that Epstein recruited. He doesn’t seem to realize times have changed, we are now in the #MeToo era, and that his day of reckoning is approaching.
According to what I am reading they are already offering him five years max if if coughs up what they want.
This could actually be playing out as an FBI/CIA in-fighting game. He probably belongs to the CIA with the whole blackmail/honeypot thang going on.
I’ll betcha the MSM deep-sixes their coverage of Epstein (what little there is) very soon and everything “Epstein” will go down the CIA black hole.
Realist the gay Jew is here, defending his lot.
Why are so many Jewish men either gays or pedophiles, or usually, both? Is that caused by the 2,000 years of oppression? Or the 40 years of wandering the desert?
“The Ghost” is a biography of James Jesus Angleton by Jefferson Morley. It has a lot about Angleton’s turning a blind eye to Israeli theft of enriched uranium from the United States.
I was not aware of the Fight Club connection with Milchan until not that long ago. (Hadn’t even watched the movie until a year or so back)
Some guy on You Tube took the movie apart scene by scene comparing it with 911. Really fascinating.
Milchan’s movie Medusa Touch has a fully loaded airliner deliberately crashed into a skyscraper and an ancient cathedral undergoing restoration work destroyed.
Another of his movies, Fight Club, has the Twin Towers (amongst other buildings) blown up at ‘ground zero’ by ‘controlled demolition’.
People are told these things before closely paralleling events take place.
There’s a similar dynamic with serial killers such as Jack the Ripper and Son of Sam, and their public letters to newspapers cryptically forewarning the public, the exception being that they’re ‘small fry’.
In his book The Old World in the New, E.A. Ross lamented way back in 1914 that even then, everyone in America was careful about what they said about the “Hebrews” because they owned the media, the banks, the politicians and the mafia. So the answer is no, most of us are probably not old enough to remember America when we still enjoyed free speech, as that would be before the arrival of the German Jews in the mid 1800s. The Sulzberger family has owned the New York Times Company since 1896.
How many Congress Critters are in Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book? Is Marco Rubio in it? That little chihuahua sure barks the loudest for Israhell. How about Lindsay Graham and his old buddy John McCain? Nancy Pelosi’s husband? Mossad’s got the dirt on all our elites, that’s why they’re all good little Zionist puppets.
Epstein is the world’s first billionaire pimp!
The craziest part about a nation allowing a publicly admitted spy and illicit exporter of nuclear triggers walk free is what it says about the State’s intent to preserve itself.
No nation can long term survive the public perception of centralized corruption on the scale that allows people like Milchan to go unprosecuted.
If they wanted Milchan to walk free with no consequences for anyone, then no one would know about his role. That’s how professionals work.
A nation that wishes to long term preserve itself arrests and prosecutes publicly known spies like Milchan, but especially when they have participated in such significant (and, again, publicly known) acts as exporting nuclear triggers.
Instead, Milchan’s story is splashed across CIA associated newspapers and published in books with a tone that ranges from barely concealed admiration to lauditory.
Indeed, Milchan will continue to go unpunished. The result of advertising his story and that fact is another uptick in popular distrust of the United Sates Government and its functional validity as a sovereign nation. This is one more cut in one thousand.
There is a point to all of this that I am not anxious to discover.
“…Treason against Jewish Supremacy is Loyalty to Humanity…”
The best slogan I have ever heard!
You forgot the great project of last century which they founded, staffed, and supported to the end: Communism!
And when the nightmare was finally over in Russia, they took the whole country over through their oligarchs !
Neither do I. They live in an amoral/consumerist void.
If “their country” engages in False Flag fakery and liquidates a million Arabs in Iraq, Libya and Syria they just don’t care, and if they’re put $ trillions in debt to pay for it, then so what?
American citizens have a spectacular lack of civic organization or personal responsibility. If their dollars suddenly became worthless (which they will), they would quickly fall into New Orleans style anarchy, except that this time round, there would be no WalMart distribution centers to rescue them.
A minor positive, is that the great inflation/anarchy would at least bring the ZioGlobs’ power out into the open. The world would see the US Homeland Security Gestapo murdering and hunting down dissidents, with the US’s psychotic Jewish leadership on full view. The ROW (Rest Of the World) can then make alliances and defend themselves appropriately – which they are already starting to do.
Longer lasting Empires such as the Roman Empire of the British Empire paid a lot attention to “making a deal” with their subjects. In return for Roman rule and taxation, the Empire received the Pax Romana (Roman peace), the Latin language and legal system, excellent infrastructure, trade and development, and the possibility of full Roman citizenship. In return for British rule and taxation, the Empire received peace (a novelty in tribal Africa and India), a unifying language (English) a well trained, and notably honest elite administration (also something new), infrastructure investment (railways), a fair and effective local justice system with enforced racial/religious tolerance (which blew apart on Indian independence).
The Zionist Empire offers nothing (so it’s not likely to last long). It’s purely extractive and designed to loot the US to the maximum. It’s the difference between a well kept and productive farm (the Roman and British Empires) and a crowd of nomadic bandits that arrive every year to pillage and loot any surplus.
“She’s not the only country that does so./
She’s the only one that gets away with it in the U.S. to the extent that she does.”
Well, some certainly engage in such strategies better tan others. My concern is to the US. i can screech to high heaven about the shoe salesman selling me defective shoes. But I certainly don’t have to buy them.
The salesman will continue to sell me shoes as long as I buy them.
Some people just like the attention – even if it’s bad.
Hey S!
Carefully watch Milchan’s 1985 dystopic film, Brazil?
Briefly displayed are two (2) towers RISING from city ground and tossing outward their casing-infrastructure debris.
Hm. A diabolical reversal of the 9/11 Twin Tower collapse?
One thing clear to me is that Arnon Milchan knows all Zionist Israel’s dark plans, tricks, & deeds. Had only the “War President” G.W. Bush’s military the will to capture & waterboard him? (Zigh) Silverstein too!
Thanks again, S!
“This could actually be playing out as an FBI/CIA in-fighting game.”
It is the president and AG who decide something like this, not the better agency at infighting.
If Epstein worked for the CIA he wasn’t working hard enough, or violated agreements with them. But I highly doubt they would get involved with a disreputable person like him.
The Devil’s Chessboard by David Talbott.
It needs to go viral.
“Look, I was raised hard-core IRISH CATHOLIC….However, my gut instincts towards the Kennedys was always disgust and revulsion….And I believe I was always right about this….”
For once, War, you make sense.
Point is, JFK is famous for just grabbing a barely legal girl in the White House pool; he was, in real life, not an alternate universe, vulnerable to blackmail. Be careful about calling anyone dense.
Hi Phil
If you interested in recycling “old story”, I suggest to look into the massive carbon-tax scam whose main known fraudster, Arnaud Mimran, allegedly gave 1 million Euros to Bibi Netanyahu. (Even a movie with Gérard Depardieu was made about it).
As for Israel’s nukes, it is worth mentioning it was first France that helped the Jewish state. Infuriated after the 1956 Suez crisis debacle, France began building Israel’s bomb in Dimona. When de Gaulle came into power late 1958 he wanted to end France nuclear cooperation with Israel unless Dimona was open to international inspectors. However Foreign Minister Couve de Murville made a deal with Shimon Peres to continue France involvement as long Israel would declare the project peaceful (sic). Finally France cooperation ended in the mid 1960.
It is also interesting to mention, that after a couple of assassination attempts against de Gaulle, a kind of Colour Revolution was launched in May 1968, whose all the leaders – except one – were jews.
(Cohen Bendit, Finkelkrault, Kouchner, Glucksman, Krivine, Geismar, Benny Levy, Kravetz, Bensaïd, Weber, Grumbach, Linhardt, Gluckstein, Lambert aka Boussel/Grinberg).
Yeah too bad we don’t know the specifics of what they’ll do, but whatever it will be, it’ll be outrageously perverted, and maybe Milchan has provided some hints. I’ve been a boycotter of all things Hollywood all my life, so I don’t know what that scum has been up to.
Many are obviously into bestiality as well. Non-goyim consider us dumb goyim to be sub-human, beasts of burden, “like cattle,” etc., yet many apparently love to have as much sex as they can with the shiksas.
Bestiality.
Hey, according to “Rich” over on another thread, we still have it. Wink, wink! Everything here is just fine, and “Realist” calls us “whinnyers,” so maybe we should just all keep our mouths shut and our fingers off the keyboards.
They’d still be despicable puppets even without the dirt, I suspect. That’s the type of swine scat that’s attracted to positions of power.
Well put, all of it.
Thanks. I see that it has good customer reviews. I also found this, which, because of the source and what it says, I call a good recommendation too.:
.
The imbedded link comes up empty, so here’s the link.:
https://www.cia.gov/library/center-for-the-study-of-intelligence/csi-publications/csi-studies/studies/vol-60-no-3/seeger-the-devils-chessboard.html
The link worked when I checked. I hope it continues to do so.
“Dershowitz is unbelievably arrogant. ”
That he is.
He is so pervy.
I hope his hubris gets him.
“How many Congress Critters are in Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book? ”
Speaking f little black books, remember the DC madam?
We never got to find out (exactly) whose names were in her little black book because–so sad!!—she committed suicide just when she was about to reveal the content of the LBB.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deborah_Jeane_Palfrey
Apparently a journalist wrote that “some on the internet were skeptical of ” the cause of death. That “on the internet” is dogwhistle for “these people are tinfoil hatters” so don’t pay any attention to what they say or we will label you a loonytunes as well. Capische?
Great points, Rurik.
As for your concluding remark:
I know that there is a strong possibility that the resisters (as Rick Wiles likes to put it) may not be able to express their dissenting views so freely in the not too distant future, so I am indeed cherishing these opportunities to bask in the sun against some truly stunning backdrops striking keystrokes on my iPhone that are meant to expose the disproportionate power of Jewish supremacists, and I’m honoured doing so alongside a few noble warriors, such as yourself.
Read the book Blood In The Water by Joan Mellen about the joint Israeli and zio/US attack on the USS Liberty , it has a lot on the traitor Angleton!
I’m pretty sure it also has the Ron Unz seal of approval. Talbott doesn’t look beyond the CIA for suspects, but he’s strong on Dulles, and also on JJ Angleton, who apparently was the CIA’s main Mossad connection.
Also on Dulles — The Brothers, if you can suspend disbelief of a NYT writer.
In my parish, all the Irish loved JFK. And so did everyone else. You’re just full of unresolved anger, War, and you don’t give us any reason for all the Kennedy hate. Go ahead, if you dare.
JFK was trying to prevent Israel from getting the bomb, and had decided to get the United States out of Vietnam. He had spoken out against secret societies, and had issued Executive Order 11110.
And you hate him?
Hey Bro Jacques!
Reading great non-fiction & EDUCATIONAL books is something good people like to share with friends.
In 2013, author Peter Janney wrote the enlightening & easily readable book, “Mary’s Mosaic.” The subject is the murder of President JFK’s intelligent & gorgeous lover & political ally, Mary Pinchot Meyer who was killed < three (3) weeks after release of the Warren Commission Report, the Fall of 1964.🤔
Peter Janney described how JFK asked Director of CIA, Allen Dulles to resign. Immediately after Mary Pinchot Meyer's murder, Janney delved into the mad rush undertaken by James Jesus Angleton, the CIA Counterintelligence Chief, to locate & confiscate her truth-telling diary. Mary was driven by logical passion and that the CIA executed the plan to kill her powerful ally & lover.
Be it known, Jacques, the fact that in "Mary's Mosaic," JFK is not depicted as an angel, beyond the lure of extramarital & hot sex. 💃
In this book, one is allowed to not worship JFK who might have indulged weed & LSD with Mary, but the fact is JFK and Mary Pinchot Meyer were murdered, and the cases continue to be unsolved as to who murdered them. (Note: A lovesick & intoxicated black guy who fished off the popular Georgetown-based B&O Canal's walking path was initially charged with Mary's murder.😟)
My respect, JS! And continue to be unflappable.
P.S.: Mary Pinchot Meyer's ex was Cord Meyer, Jr. Brilliant & wealthy was he, a UN patron & world peace ☮️ advocate, become CIA & close friend of James Angleton.
For thousands of years Jews have been kidnapping Christian children, especially young boys, and extracting their blood and organs in ritual sacrifices.
For thousands of years, Jews have been discovered performing these satanic acts, and for thousands of years the vast majority have been able to get away “Consequence Free”.
Over these thousands of years Jews have been building “foundations” and “charities”, now often known as Quango’s or NGO’s. These organizations designed and built to cover up these Blood Sacrifices. From the moment these Jews achieved enough power to force the Income Tax on their victims jews have allowed a massive tax loopholes for their child sacrifice cover up organizations. Just as they faked the holohoax to force Jews to migrate to Occupied Palestine, so have they created many taxes, especially inheritance taxes, to force jews to pass large portions of their wealth onto Jewish pedovore coverup charities.
Eppstein, Weinstein, Bronfam, Buck and thousands more. Jews keep getting caught with their filthy claws dug into goy children, and they keep avoiding justice. Just like Jew Spies, Politicians, Bankers, Actors, Doctors, and Rabbi’s, they almost always get off. This goes way beyond the crass reality of “Jewish Privilege” and in reality it is a separate race of people with their own separate laws above the Noahide laws they are enforcing on goyim.
” (Note: A lovesick & intoxicated black guy who fished off the popular Georgetown-based B&O Canal’s walking path was initially charged with Mary’s murder.)”
Laughing.
There’s a shocking revelation — some random black guy —-
Not at all. laugh.
When I began my self-education, (the only time I spend at universities was to party with people whose parents could afford to send them there), I began at where I considered the logical place: Homer, and then the other classics. And immersed myself into the history of Western Civilization. Beginning exactly where you find yourself now.
All those philosophers and statesmen, all that genius and mythos and all the Gods and Goddesses, and their intrigues and jealousies, flirting with mortals from time to time.
It must have been a momentous time to be alive. Far more human than our drab, crass materialism of today, alas.
I envy you being there, and smelling the same sea, and seeing the same vistas that inspired Homer to write of Odysseus and his bow. And the long suffering Penelope, and all of those wondrous adventures. Makes me wistful even now just writing about it.
The honor is mine, Geo. Absorb all you can from the lands of Achilles and Helen and all those philosophers and Gods and Goddesses. Their triumphs and follies are all part of us, in the West, and part of our heritage and it runs on our very veins.
Opa!
(💤igh) I now take temporary leave of my 1-Man boycott of EliteComminc who laughingly commented about the arrest and “patsy” murder charge against downtrodden Raymond (“Ray”) Crump, Jr.
Fyi, Dovey Roundtree & her legal team realized Ray Crump could not pay his legal fees, so Roundtree committed her own resources to his defense.👍!
Hereby, I commit my comments to work toward ignoring EliteComminc. Haha.
Beautifully written, Rurik. I’ll be rereading this comment several times while I’m in Hellas, of that you can be sure!
I was just struck by this thought as I was about to conclude this comment.
I came very close to summiting Mount Olympus many years ago but was unsuccessful. I was joined by one of my nephews at the time. Given my stubborn nature, I plan on another attempt during this trip (after the wedding in Crete).
If… no, when I make it to the top. I’m going to pull out my iPhone and snap a few pics and reread your comment as I’ll no doubt be flying very high and your comment will make me fly even higher. I just need to make sure my wings aren’t made of wax so that I don’t plunge down to the ground.
Opa!
Hey geo!
No doubt is Rurik’s thought “inspirational.”
I take it you are not much into fiction, but as emphasized in the past, am hoping you can find spare time to read John Me Carre’s novel, “The Little Drummer Girl.” I
Not that you have any default in understanding Mossad’s sophisticated deceptive work, but Le Carre’s provides a vivid example of a gorgeous & aspriring actress, “Charlie” who the Mossad roped-in to help kill a Palestinian notoriously known for making crude bombs which killed Jews in cities across Europe.
To reiterate, my Man, “The Little Drummer Girl” saga begins in Greece which landscape is beautifully described by John Le Carre. Opa!
The Devil’s Chessboard is a very good read.
Wilderness of Mirrors about Angleton is also fascinating and frightening.
Thanks for the heads up regarding Brazil. I’ve not seen the film, but what you describe sounds intriguing.
Milchan as you allude does very much appear to be ‘plugged in’ as they say.
You Tube has a pristine copy of The Medusa Touch which is free to watch in it’s entirety.
Watching it, there’s a lot of symbolism in the film regarding the US/UK and France.
It’s also not friendly towards Christianity. Churches are only shown either in ruins or in the process of being destroyed, ie a cross is featured falling down in one scene. Another scene has an over zealous Christian who is later murdered.
The disastrous Second Crusade (1145 – 49) is mentioned and the dialogue has the diabolical Morlar character (who survives multiple seemingly succesful assassination attempts) praying to Satan as a child at the beginning of the film. Later Morlar declares everyone is a child of the Devil.
The ancient Gothic cathedral undergoing restoration, which is destroyed, in many scenes looks the ‘spitting image’ of Notre Dame. The dialogue explains the Cathedral must be taken out as it represents the Church and the establishment.
The results of the airliner striking the ‘office block’ skyscraper looks a cross between Ground Zero and the Oklahoma City bombing.
The ‘undead’ and seemingly unkillable Morlar’s last words in the film are: ‘I am the man with the power to create catastrophe.’
It might be recalled during roughly the same time period (1978) that the Medusa Touch was made, there were the Omen series of movies with a not dissimilar theme which were being produced.
While Omen III: The Final Conflict was having it’s final touches put in place for it’s March, 1981 release date, during January of the very same year, just two months prior, Jared Kushner would be born.
We’ll see what transpires.
https://www.springfieldspringfield.co.uk/movie_script.php?movie=the-medusa-touch
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/666_Fifth_Avenue
Epstein — Jew spy for ?????
The spying aspect of Epstein is being hidden.
Think Peace — Art
Hey S!
Am in tune with, and very open to your perceptions on Arnon Milchan’s diabolical works of “art” that anyone undistracted and with alert eyes & open ears can detect.
Fyi, 1985 “Brazil” is very disturbing.* Film riddled with terror bombings, and a protagonist drives his weird auto on a U.S. freeway which is completely bordered by advertisement billboards.🙄 Also, a scene mocked Dumb Goyim Americans, & presented a Christmastime scene where a spoiled child is seated upon Santa Claus’s lap. The kid asked Milchan’s Old Saint Nick for a credit card. (Zigh)
One must be alert in order to catch what I described as “Brazil’s” two towers (skyscrapers) explode from subsurface, & tossed casing debris outward. 🤔
Lastly, Jared Kushner’s ZUS ‘guvmint rise to power is no doubt weird. Nonetheless, for me, he’s just a well connected & selected monied Jew punk to whom only the dumbest of the Dumb (& greedy) Goyim would offer homage, worship.
(Zigh) No Jared…, you might be beastly, but ‘ya ain’t no 666.
Thanks & my respect, S!
* Sometime around 1986, I wrote a letter to Time Magazine editor about “Brazil.” I complained about the film’s intimidating strangeness & most surprisingly to me, the letter was published. Unfortunately, to date, I cannot retrieve my letter. Fyi, at the time I knew nothing about the satanic Arnon Milchan.
Thanks for the details there CO! I never got into the details of the murder, but it sure is interesting, and you guys make it more so. I do appreciate that.
Oh, c’mon now, Kartoffel-!! Doncha know they’re all philanthropists??? All of them, and they pretty much all went from less than rags to way more than riches. Magic I tell ya!
Wink, wink!
PS: On second thought, maybe they’re all philanthropists but not in the usual sense of the word. On the other hand aren’t we dumb goyim considered cattle … ? Maybe the shiksa luvvers are philbovists too!!!
The racist traitor fifth column Jewish mafia family, Trump, and his extension the stooge Tucker Carlson FOX news, have shown their true RACIST SUPREMACIST faces, like the zionists, in the recent exchange with Congress woman, Ilhan Omar, to the world.
The racist Tucker Carlson said:
[Carlson said Tuesday that the congresswoman is “living proof” that U.S. immigration laws are “dangerous.”
Pointing to Omar’s success story going from refugee to “one of the most powerful women in America” at age 36, Carlson accused the lawmaker of not being “grateful” to the country.]
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) doubled down Wednesday in calling Fox News host Tucker Carlson a “racist fool” in response to his on-air comments about her Tuesday.
“I truly believe he is a racist fool,” Omar told reporters as she left a Democratic caucus meeting Wednesday morning.
Omar continued, saying Carlson is “weeping about the fact that we have an African-born member of Congress, the type of people that the likes of him think come from s—hole countries,” referring to President Trump’s reported 2018 comments referring to some African nations.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/ilhan-omar-i-truly-believe-fox-news-host-tucker-carlson-is-a-racist-fool/ar-AAE84vf?li=BBnb7Kz&ocid=mailsignout
Vote the traitor Jewish mafia family, trump, and its racist Carlson out of the office and sent them into their graves.
Down with racists and fifth columnists.
We say to racist Carlson and his fifth column jewish mafia ‘president’ FUCK OFF FROM THE MIDDLE EAST, CENTRAL ASIA, AFRICA NOW or face the consequences. How many millions more people DO YOU WANT TO KILL before fucking off like a rotten rat?
You will be destroyed soon racists. United against evil all over the world NOW
Epstein, Weinstein, Bronfam, and Buck are “philathropists” looking for “talent”, dual citizen Zionist Neocons are patriots concerned only for America, and Central Banks have only the proletariats best interest at heart when they target “inflation”.
3 Jew “big” lies among a list as long as Epstein’s black book.
Thanks for the reference, Chuck.
I’m half way through reading mark green’s excellent book, Persecution, Privilege, & Power: Reconsidering The Zionist Narrative in American Life. I highly recommend it to my fellow Unzers.
Given the long flight times, Chuck, I’m confident I can read all of The Little Drummer Girl and provide you with my review as soon as I return to Canada, the second week of September.
Thanks, again, Chuck.
It took me awhile, but I finally found the scene you’re describing with the multiple buildings thrusting up out of the ground. If a person were to reverse the video it would look remarkably like the towers on 911 did as they collapsed/disintegrated into dust. Interesting.
Gotta say, Brazil is one of the few films that if you didn’t already know it’s date of release, 1985, it would be almost impossible to date.
Congrats on the Time magazine coup. Does this mean your allotted fifteen minutes of fame has now been used up? 😉
Regarding Jared Kushner, I’d not be presumptious enough to declare that he is the Anti-Christ, I don’t know. [Anyhow, wasn’t that Ronald Wilson Reagan with his eighteen letter name? 😀]
Even so, I think it a bit odd the extraordinary expense and trouble he went to to acquire 666 Fifth Ave in NY and make it his corporate headquarters. That, with his role as senior adviser to the president and having his White House office closer than anyone else’s to Trump’s Oval Ofiice, is worthy of some note. It was Kushner (with Pompeo) who was recently tapped to represent US interests at Bilderberg.
If it’s anything, it would be best for everyone if 666 Fifth Ave was just a bizarre inside joke on his part. [They say the super rich just don’t have the same sense of humor the rest of us do.] I hope you’re ultimately right.
Do let us know and post your Time letter should you find it. It would be sort of an in real time film review of Brazil. 😉
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/666_Fifth_Avenue
Le Carre’s best novel IMHO is A Small Town in Germany, which has more genuine espionage insights than anything he wrote afterwards. Remember, he was never an actual spy, only a German language specialist, so a lot of the stuff in his spy novels is quite screwy from a professional point of view!
You hit it.
Hey geo!
As Phil Giraldi emphasized, “Remember, he (John Le Carre) was never an actual spy, only a German language specialist, so a lot of the stuff in his spy novels is quite screwy from a professional point of view!,”so you might logically skip reading “The Little Drummer Girl,” but for me, Le Carre’s fact/fiction is still more real than watching the Democrat candidate 2020 “professional” debate-theater!
Happy trails home, geo!
P.S.: Agreed, Le Carre’s “A Little Town in Germany is 👍!
Thanks for the tip, Phil… appreciate your professional insights.
RobinG,
The Mr. Deep State’s daughter is going to prosecute Epstein. (Comey’s daughter) You know the investigation will be all limited and about sex – and not about spying. The coverup is being covered up! (The FBI, NSA, and CIA all without a clue of spying!)
It is an in your face insult putting family in charge – they go about their manipulating America with impunity. The Deep State is getting bolder and bolder.
Trump is smart to not take them on just yet.
Think Peace — Art
S asked me: “Do let us know and post your Time letter should you find it?” and said: “It would be sort of an in real time film review of Brazil. 😉”
Yo S!
Tried to access my “Brazil” letter published by Time, asked the top notch Research Specialist, geokat, but alas, it was, it is, but the letter is inside a scrapbook at home where I am not. A long opiod story, but IMHO, somewhere, my Time published-letter does exist.
Nonetheless, it’s IMPORTANT for Unzers to realize that Milchan’s demonic & Dumb Goyim-mocking “Brazil” is still out there to see for themselves!
Thanks a lot, Bro S, for finding the almost hidden “Brazil” scene where “multiple buildings thrust up out of the ground,” and your having verified, “If a person were to reverse the video it would look remarkably like the towers on 911 did as they collapsed/disintegrated into dust.” 👍
Post scriptum: Satanists dig reversing otherwise benign & innocent songs too. Recall, The Beatles hit tune* chorus lyrics, “Everything’s fucked up, everything’s fucked up…,”? Uh was Brian Epstein The Beatles’ reknowned manager? 🤔
* From L.P., Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band. Er, Summer 1969, year of my H.S. graduation,🤗was pretty fucked up, Moon Landing & Manson Family’s giant step to REDRUM.
Thanks!
Chuck, the whole thing, to me, looks like a setup. Why would Epstein get arrested, after decades of being allowed to operate here? It has been looking like his tribe, especially those in the employ of Mossad as he is, are the ones who control what US officials do.
Epstein’s lawyers have already floated an offer for Epstein to hand over some of his blackmail victims for prosecution in exchange for a maximum 5 years in a safe federal joint. That’s like a drug kingpin offering to flip on the people he sold drugs to in exchange for a reduced sentence.
I would expect Trump to be one of the ones handed up in the deal. The arrest doesn’t make sense to me in any other context.
Hey geo!
I too appreciate & learn from Phil’s professional insights & I prefer not getting into a pissing contest with him on the worth of Le Carre’s fiction-novel, “The Little Drummer Girl.”
Uh, I’m not a prick!😏 And please stay objective & perhaps look at Ray McGovern’s discussion (linked below) about William “Bill” Casey and the latter’s having taken pleasure by virtue of the CIA’s “Backdoor” insertion of disinformation and professionally fucking of the dumb goyim general population.
My respect to Philip, geo, and…, go, Ray, go!
Something to consider, Bro Twodees.
Given Zionized (leftist) US Democrats delighting in Likud-centered Trump’s serial financial corruption-dalliances, & now more evidence of typically ‘Merikan “woman abuse,” the Epstein arrest might set the stage for Trump’s political downfall; that is of course soon after his Party’s Neoconservatives simultaneously bomb Iran & Syria and unleash planetary madness.
As you likely know, Twodees, the corrupt ex-P.M. Ehud Barak is challenging the corrupt & indicted Netanyahu, and he wants to become Israeli P.M. Hm. “How convenient,” spake SNL’s Church Lady. Haha?
For me, & as my “Homeland’s” monthly national debt exceeds $100 billion per month and ‘thar’s trouble in ‘dem there default quake hills of Knesset Congress West. Don’t worry though! There’s a contingency plan.😟
Methinks the All-Knowing elite international Jewry prefers matrimony of a 2020 leftist ZUS president and a Labor Party Israel P.M. Then, Rachel Maddow & Co. will have someone who can wail & pretend to “feel people’s pain.”
(Zigh)
The Epstein arrest is complex theater and Trump’s downfall will be soft, back to the Mar a Lago links & string bikinis. My respect, & thanks, Twodees.
P.S. Careful & free Unzers are persuaded to think outside the inner chambers of the Zio crafted labyrinth box.
Probably.
But here’s a good note. (I mean the statement, not the fact that he was disinvited.)
Official Statement from Ben Garrison on the White House Social Media Summit
https://twitter.com/GrrrGraphics/status/1149020735790338057
“According to what I am reading they are already offering him five years max if if coughs up what they want.”
What I read is that Epstein’s lawyers are the ones making an offer. By bringing the charges it would appear that “what they want” is Epstein.
You lived through some real history there and (happily) came out in one piece.
You’re right about the media and potential hidden adulterations within. Just like with food and drink, people should be cautious just what they imbibe intellectually.
Food for thought indeed, Chuck. Thanks.