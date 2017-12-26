National Security Searches for a Strategy

The end of the year is full of goodies. I watched with glee the 128 to 9 vote at the United Nations condemning the Trump Administration decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and was even more amused when the Associated Press and the New York Post tried to twist the story into a victory for the United States and Israel because the outcome might have been even more lopsided. CNN’s Jake Tapper, a vocal critic of Trump in nearly everything, also cheered the White House decision, demonstrating once again that loyalty to his tribe is more important to him than doing the right thing for the American people.
Also last week I watched what had been described as President Donald Trump’s annual National Security Strategy (NSS) review speech, the first he has given since assuming office. Having missed the first two minutes while letting our bulldog Dudley out for routine maintenance, I came back and wondered if someone had changed the channel. Trump was going on and on in what appeared to be a campaign speech, talking about the failures of the Obama Administration before proceeding to describe how wonderful and safer everything is now that he is president.
While I am not terribly enamored of the Obama record on national security, particularly its targeted killings and its stealth wars, what turned out to be the Trump rebuttal was not what I expected, rather like a cheap shot directed against someone who can no longer respond effectively. President Trump did eventually get around to talking about national security but the presentation was clearly aimed at pleasing what Trump views as his most solid group of supporters, i.e. American voters who tend to see, as he does, the world as a place where enemies and threats prevail, requiring an always truculent response and an overwhelming military to back up the words.
Most Americans who watched the speech were probably unaware that it was a much-shortened version of a congressionally mandated 68 page long document that was put out simultaneously by the White House entitled National Security Strategy of the United States of America December 2017. The speech, its Jeremiad at the beginning aside, only partly reflected the document and in some cases actually contradicted it.
Both the speech and document were broken down into four broad categories: I. Protect the American People, the Homeland, and the American Way of Life; II. Promote American Prosperity; III. Preserve Peace Through Strength; and IV. Advance American Influence. I was particularly interested in hearing what the administration would actually do and was hoping that the speech would avoid bromides and generalized commentary. In fact, there was a lot of chest thumping and relatively little in the way of pledges for action.
The first solid commitment was to build the wall with Mexico. It was packaged by Trump as a national security issue as no nation can call itself secure if it cannot control its own borders, which happens to be a viewpoint that I would agree with though I am skeptical about the wall. This naturally segued into a condemnation of the immigration and naturalization system. Trump restated his belief that a number of Muslim countries have to be subject to travels bans, which is a view that I would disagree with as I do not necessarily think that blocking whole countries provides a real solution to security problems. But I do support Trump’s call for extreme vetting of visa applicants. Inconsistent visa processing is a general security problem and all visitors and/or refugee and asylum applicants, in my view, should be subject to greater scrutiny.
Trump also went after some other horrible features of the current immigration program. He said visa lotteries would be stopped and chain migration, whereby entire extended families have gained entry to the United States based on just one individual being allowed to enter, would also be ended. And he would cut back on H-1B visas which allow foreigners with needed skills to be granted temporary work permits. This last has largely benefited Silicon Valley and the IT industry, which hire mostly Indian technical university graduates to work for much lower pay and benefits than U.S citizens would require, eliminating jobs for Americans. These are all reasonable corrections for the system, which, as it currently stands, is best described as out-of-control.
The third and final thing that Trump promised to do was to end the sequester and give billions more to the military to modernize and equip it to confront today’s threats. This was the really bad part of the speech and evidence that the White House has been listening far too much to its generals and the neocons that have begun to re-insert themselves in the Pentagon and National Security Council. The United State already spends more on “defense” than its seven closest competitors and it is unchallenged militarily. Nor is it threatened in any serious way anywhere in the world, with the possible exception of North Korea, which knows it would certainly be obliterated if it were ever to try to use one of its developing weapons systems against the U.S.
So why do we need more weapons? Pentagon experts would say that the deterrence systems in place are old and that combat aircraft, tanks and mobile artillery are inferior to those being produced by Russia, for example. But the same experts backed by the military industrial congressional lobby continue to recommend the production of aircraft carriers, which are, for example, particularly vulnerable to new missile technologies. And all the projects are, of course, subject to cost overruns. It is all the product of a completely corrupt system which Trump appears to have bought into. He repeated the hoary notion that the United States must remain unchallenged militarily all over the world, saying “We will compete with all tools of national power to ensure that regions of the world are not dominated by one power.”
If one takes Trump at his word, the U.S. will use force worldwide to make sure that only Washington can dominate regionally, a frightening thought as it goes beyond even the wildest pretensions of George W. Bush and Barack Obama. And equally ridiculous are the potential consequences of such bullying – the White House clearly believes that it will make other nations respect us and follow our leadership whereas quite the reverse is likely to be true.
On the very limited bright side, Trump did have good things to say about the benefits derived from intelligence sharing with Russia and he also spoke about both Moscow and Beijing as “rivals” and “adversaries” instead of enemies. That was very refreshing to hear but unfortunately the printed document did not say the same thing.
The NSS report provided considerably more detail than did the speech but it also was full of generalizations and all too often relied on Washington group think to frame its options. The beginning is somewhat terrifying for one of my inclinations on foreign policy:
“An America that is safe, prosperous, and free at home is an America with the strength, confidence, and will to lead abroad. It is an America that can preserve peace, uphold liberty, and create enduring advantages for the American people. Putting America first is the duty of our government and the foundation for U.S. leadership in the world. A strong America is in the vital interests of not only the American people, but also those around the world who want to partner with the United States in pursuit of shared interests, values, and aspirations.”
One has to ask what this “lead” and “leadership” and “partner” nonsense actually represents, particularly in light of the fact that damn near the entire world just repudiated Trump’s decision to move the American Embassy in Israel as well as the nearly global rejection of his response to climate change? And Washington’s alleged need to lead has brought nothing but grief to the American people starting in Korea and continuing with Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and numerous lesser stops along the way in places like Somalia, Panama and Syria. The false narrative of the threat coming from “foreigners” has actually done nothing to make Americans safer while also diminishing constitutional liberties and doing serious damage to the economy.
The printed report is much more brutal than was Trump about the dangers facing America and it is also much more carefree in the “facts” that it chooses to present. It says, with extreme hyperbole, that “China and Russia challenge American power, influence, and interests, attempting to erode American security and prosperity. They are determined to make economies less free and less fair, to grow their militaries, and to control information and data to repress their societies and expand their influence. At the same time, the dictatorships of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Islamic Republic of Iran are determined to destabilize regions, threaten Americans and our allies, and brutalize their own people.”
A somewhat more detailed account of what Moscow is up to is also contained in the written report, stating that “Russia is using subversive measures to weaken the credibility of America’s commitment to Europe, undermine transatlantic unity, and weaken European institutions and governments. With its invasions of Georgia and Ukraine, Russia demonstrated its willingness to violate the sovereignty of states in the region. Russia continues to intimidate its neighbors with threatening behavior, such as nuclear posturing and the forward deployment of offensive capabilities.”
Nearly every detail in the indictment of Russia can be challenged. Most notably, if anyone is forward deploying offensive capabilities in Eastern Europe or invading other countries it is the United States, a trend that continues under Donald Trump. Just this past week, Trump approved the sale of offensive weapons to Ukraine, which has already drawn a warning from Moscow and will make any dialogue with Russia unlikely.
And, of course, there is the usual softball for Israel claiming that “For generations the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians has been understood as the prime irritant preventing peace and prosperity in the region. Today, the threats from jihadist terrorist organizations and the threat from Iran are creating the realization that Israel is not the cause of the region’s problems.” It is a conclusion that must make the unspeakable Benjamin Netanyahu smile. One might observe that as Israel has attacked all of its neighbors since it was founded, holding its governments blameless is a formulation that others in the region might well dispute.
So the Donald Trump National Security Strategy will be more of the same, a combination of the worst ideas to emerge from his two predecessors with little in the way of mitigation. Trump might balk at going toe-to-toe with North Korea because they have the actual capability to strike back and might think they have nothing to lose if they are about to be incinerated, something no bully likes to see, but Iran is certainly in the cross hairs and you best believe they have taken notice and will be preparing. Vladimir Putin too can sit back and wonder how Trump could possibly have gotten everything so ass-backwards when he had so much latitude to get at least some things right. The National Security Strategy will deliver little in the way of security but it will provide an answer to why most of the world has come to hate the United States.
As for "colossally failed", you can't get much further than the Blue-White Starred Entity based on note-taking of people under the influence of desert crack back after the Late Bronze Age Collapse.
Now, what could be on the menu....
Some attack against something ethnic somewhere in ... uh ... maybe southern Europe?
http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/12/ismail-haniya-warns-deal-century-171226162242708.html
I don’t remember voting for Donald Trump because I wanted to accuse Russia of brinkmanship, or escalate matters with North Korea and Iran, and least of all because I wanted the Israeli capitol moved to Jerusalem. At least Trump has bagged one more unique accomplishment: He’s forced me to agree with Barack Obama and (anti-) Pope Francis about something, and I’m not thanking him for it.
I am in agreement with your analysis of Trump’s national security strategies. They are almost entirely wrongheaded and deserve opprobrium.
His administration’s achievements are wholly lacking with one notable achievement, the appointment of Neill Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. If and when the next SCOTUS appointment becomes available it will be interesting to see whether Trump will yield to the political zeitgeist and nominate a “moderate” to quell the incessant bellowing of the media. Of course the chattering classes will never be appeased no matter how much he tries to mollify them!
Trump, like Obama, is just another empty suit.
The un-elected in the National Security State have the power – considering they always get what they want.
The USA should withdraw from Okinawa, South Korea, etc. End its membership in NATO. In short abandon the empire. But the Military-Industrial complex and the Israeli lobby won’t let that happen.
Israeli vetted ex-military now run, the White House, the DOD, the CIA, and the US Security Counsel. There is talk of the CIA head becoming State Department head.
An Israeli supporting ex-military running things is not America First.
Think Peace --- Art
Pimp keeps whores, whores keep to the pimp.
So who was Trump playing to with the UN speech delivered by Nikki? Was it AIPAC? Was it the tribe in positions of opinion writing? Certainly he really didn’t care how Togo was going to vote did he? Would it not have been better to just ignore the whole thing. Israel is used to a public rebuke.
Or it could be none of the above and the president was just playing to the idiot Christian Zionists on FOX while also trashing the UN. Always a popular move with the noncollege crowd a key Trump support group to be sure.
“Fox NewsVerified account
@FoxNews
.@Paula_White on @POTUS: “His (Trump’s) faith is such an important part of his life. It guides him, it leads him.”
Students love Trump's tax plan... WHEN TOLD IT'S BERNIE'S
'President Donald Trump’s proposal for comprehensive tax reform was almost immediately dismissed as heartless and impractical by his political opponents.
When the same ideas are packaged under Bernie Sanders' name, however, liberal college students excitedly endorsed them.'
see:
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=9997
A chilling study shows how hostile college students are toward free speech
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/a-chilling-study-shows-how-hostile-college-students-are-toward-free-speech/2017/09/18/cbb1a234-9ca8-11e7-9083-fbfddf6804c2_story.html?utm_term=.c2e1d015ad87
Hate Speech & First Amendment: Not Protected, Say College Students ...
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/451523/hate-speech-first-amendment-not-protected-say-college-students
Trump is dancing with the devil no doubt … But he has done some immensely good things. Speeches and policy statement reports shouldn’t be taken too seriously.
Just now, Trump cutting over a quarter billion of the United Nations budget, the UN hilariously BTFO (blown the f-ck out) as some alt-righters are saying
The UN which just helped kill tens of thousands in Libya, denying Libyans the health care & education they had before, the UN helping render Libya to extremist warlords who sell human beings as slaves … the UN whose ‘peacekeeping forces’ have been involved in rape and child prostitution
Some solace for the ghost of murdered Qaddafi from Trump here
People need to look past surface rhetoric … Trump’s ‘Jerusalem is Israel’s capital’ gambit, has united Muslims like never before, Sunni uniting with Shia, Hamas with Fatah, Turkey with Iran … Israel is more of a pariah than it has been in years, and ‘one state’ for Palestine-Israel is coming into view … and Trump did all that with just one ‘silly’ announcement, leveraging Jewish over-reach against the Zionist project itself … by bumbling ‘accident’, or was this in fact the plan of high-IQ-clever Trump?
And, enduringly, Trump has shown hundreds of millions of people the legitimacy of expressing the truth that very often, the News is Fake … that is an eternal gift from Trump that people will keep through their lifetimes
Yes, Trump is ‘compromised’, his likely-necessary-for-survival dalliances with the kosher nostra, the military-industrial complex, and the usurers and financiers of Wall Street … Trump has connected with enough support inside the system, so that he is still alive and still there in the White House
But perhaps Trump is more than a bumbling, arch-Zionist system-tied billionaire doing some good ‘by accident’ … perhaps Trump is someone who, very courageously – accepting even great damage to his own ego and reputation – has accepted the burden of personal partnership with the dark side, in order to do some pieces of great good that no US President ever did before
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/a-good-year-for-israel-and-its-friends/#comment-2123558
First, your conclusions on Trump, his constant attacks on and the actual damage he has done to the corporate media are accurate. The most refreshing outcome of the 2016 election was the delegitimization of the corporate news in the eyes of a large percentage of American grass roots, people who FINALLY realized that they needed to put on their skeptical lenses when viewing ALL corporate news programs. IAFT! (It's about f****** time!)
Secondly, the outcome of Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and his announcement that the US would move their embassy there HAS resulted in a uniting of the Muslim world on this issue, even to the point where it has narrowed some of the sectarian divide between Sunni and Shia, of course with the exception of Saudi Arabia/Iran, and to be honest, that's the one that matters the most right now. It is reassuring to see Turkey and Iran cooperating regionally. It has also done something else, something pointed out most accurately by Hassan Nasrallah: it has put the US and Israel on the other side of the line from the ENTIRE international community. Sheik Nasrallah went on to point out that the US has waged war against nations because the US claimed that the actions of these nations went against the wishes of the international community. Time to wage war on the US and Israel?
All of this looks great, but the real question is: how is Trump going to make the move domestically? How is he going to convince the American people that there is a vampire squid parasite residing deep in the organs of the country, sucking out its strength and blood, and that this has been the situation for years? Will he push Ivanka to suddenly divorce Jared K? For in the end game, it will only be by a sheer tidal wave of grass roots support that he will be able to emerge victorious from the eventual battle with the dark side, winning the dance of death contest with the devil. All organs of power are lined up on the side of the devil: swamp Washington, the media, academia, the corporate world, even many (but certainly not ALL) parts of the military officer corps. It will be only a YUGE outpouring of good old fashioned citizen anger and ACTION that will enable the outcome that you and I are looking for. Spin me a scenario, dear Brabantian, to warm my heart during this holiday season.
Frankie P
But the most likely thing to happen, is that that Israel creates a false flag and they draw Trump into a war.
Sorry!
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. Another war would break America.
Re Visas, see my book “Visas for Al Qaeda: CIA Handouts That Rocked The World “.
Re Security Policy, see my book “Goodbye Europe? Hello Chaos? Merkel’s Migrant Bomb”
They provide the necessary background to this article
Trump is just a NYC con artist, adept at distracting us ‘marks’ while his confederates pick our pockets.
Instead of babbling on in a speech written by some Israeli-Firster war monger, he should of taken the Pentagon to task, chiding them for spending trillions of new weapons that don’t work and require a constant flow of money to keep from falling apart or out of the skies, like the F-35 Lightning (NATO Code name ‘Clunker’).
That would drain that Swamp he’s so adept at babbling about without doing anything, except to feed his seal-like Twitter followers fresh doses of smelly fish each day.
If he was truly going to drain the Swamp, he would of mentioned that 21 TRILLION dollars missing from the USG, announcing he was forming a task force to investigate and recover that loot. But that won’t happen, as some of his buddies are holding the loot.
Trump is just an Obama in ‘white-face,’ telling people what they want to hear, but acting the opposite.
One thing Americans can count on from Trump is that he will enact laws to give his family more money and help ensure that his slippery son-in-law never faces charges for his creative ways of financing his slumlord Empire.
Yes, they toss us productive ones a few crumbs now and then to keep us quiet, but it's all a huge net lost to us dupes and suckers.
Blind and deaf, yet she understood the scam. Note the date. The system sucks. It always has. The wonder of it is that people still have faith...
I understand that our political class is under control but not the why and how.
The only thing that comes to my mind is a rich woman with a very low self steem under the control of a man that do not lover and that she fully support.
Cant understand the total rich class complicity neither.
Another good piece, but I’d modify this.:
If one studies the urges of FDR and his admin, it would be very difficult to conclude that we proles and peasants have had anything other than grief as a result of his angling to get the US into the unnecessary wars with Germany and Japan, which among other things, were pretexts for the rich to further concentrate wealth and power in even fewer hands, and I’m not talking only about the shooting wars. I’m alluding to the economic warfare initiated against several others well prior to any shots being fired or bombs being dropped.
A similar argument could be made about Woody’s misguided adventures in Europe, McKinley’s antics against the Spanish, and Teddy’s actions regarding the Panama Canal Zone.
Or we could go back even further to American action even before the US became a country, to the time when the Massachusetts colony became the first Western government to issue worthless paper money (in 1690) as a result of the need to finance a failed (i.e., unprofitable ) raid on the prosperous French colony of Quebec.
Only a few will understand the point, basic as it is, and for those who don’t, don’t bother me about it.
"Need to lead" is problematic at best, as is the need to be led. But isn't there something more to the story? Or is it just a matter of throwing it all away and starting over again? .... like suppose that Korea is the baby .... and the whole CIA-inspired neocon mess is the bathwater?
That is true, but it is true not just because of those entities within the USA.
The only reasons England withdrew from almost all its global empire are that it was forced to by fiscal disaster due to WW1 and because its Elites saw and accepted that the American Empire, built upon the basics of Anglo-Saxon Puritan culture and its endless self-righteous fury to force others to ‘reform’ in its image, would take up the mantle.
The US is WASP Empire playing One Ring to Rule Them All, Part 2.
And yes, it is imperative to know that Anglo-Saxon Puritan culture began as a Judaizing heresy.
“American voters who tend to see, as he does, the world as a place where enemies and threats prevail, requiring an always truculent response and an overwhelming military to back up the words.”
This is a grossly inaccurate assessment of Trump voters. Trump ran as an anti-interventionist. We knew Hillary was a war monger and hoped at least the Trump was not. And truculent? Sixty million American voters are truculent? You mean like “we came, we saw, he died”?
Worth pointing out that the spending on the military will be accompanied by an audit of the Pentagon, according to The National Interest. So maybe a case of a Trump sleight of hand.
Still when you look at the military leadership, foreign policy wonks in DC and Congress Trump still somehow remains the sanest voice on many matters.
I guess Israel is in that category more than most.
As for “colossally failed”, you can’t get much further than the Blue-White Starred Entity based on note-taking of people under the influence of desert crack back after the Late Bronze Age Collapse.
This is a grossly inaccurate assessment of Trump voters. Trump ran as an anti-interventionist. We knew Hillary was a war monger and hoped at least the Trump was not. And truculent? Sixty million American voters are truculent? You mean like "we came, we saw, he died"?
I think your assessment is wrong. Many Americans, myself included voted for Trump because we heard the anti-interventionist message. They might indeed have provided the margin of victory. But most were hearing “Make America Great Again” with all that implies.
www.codoh.com
Trump's foreign policy is a disaster in my opinion. But no worse than Hillary's would have been. And I am happy that the corruption of and collusion between the Clinton Campaign, the FBI and the DOJ have been brought to light. And I am happy that the corporate media including Hollywood have been exposed for what they are.
I mean no disrespect Mr. Giraldi. I will always come to the defense of the deplorables. Including yourself.
I heard The Shrub's BS about "compassionate conservatism" and " a humble foreign policy," held my nose and voted for him the first time. It was the last time I voted seriously. I still go to the polls and do my duty to expose and mock it as part of a vile, hideous, and utterly degenerate system, not that I suffer any illusions about the utility of my insignificant contributions.
The system stinks, always has , and always will. Casting ballots for frauds is much worse than a joke.
The only answer I can see is to boycott the system in any way one can.
Each election season, I am frustrated that my choices are between Tweedledum and Tweedledee. We were thwarted in our efforts to get a true patriot like Ron Paul elected, because the two parties prevent him from being nominated, and the Israeli media makes sure that Americans stay misinformed. A representative republic where we are not represented with our taxes going to fund wars of choice that we don't support, while forcing democracy on the world, is an astounding state of affairs.
If we are to survive, we need to find a way to gain control of the rigged election system in this banana republic.
Did I miss something?
It was always a long shot - things have come to such a baleful pass in our country - that a Donald Trump could only be a last, worst hope. So it's confirmed with his capitulation there can be no hope for change from elite policies that beggar the American people.
About all that's left to take satisfaction from is that despite the cave-ins, those elites still hate him and want him impeached. That would be a case of the chickens coming home to roost, a deep state regime change right here at home. Maybe it would be a good thing, ending the pretense of democratic accountability, exposing the truth of how our nation became a cesspool of oligarchy. Admitting we've hit bottom could be the recognition that our leaders' addiction to empire has ruined our notion of republic.
http://www.resilience.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/coal-miner-op-ed_orig.jpgNOT this:https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5FutDOUkAEoj92.jpg:largeif anything, I think it was a repudiation of war mongering (for Israel)and in the defense of those who wanted war, and were willing to go fight (like Pat Tillman and so many others...)they actually believed all the lies we were told about 9/11, and how the Muslim terrorists = 'especially the Palestinians) hated us all and wanted to kill us all because we were freeI feel in fairness to those duped Americans, (and I suspect we all were at one time convinced that Muslims had something to do with 9/11), look how few people are willing to go on record today and say publically that 9/11 was an inside job?!I would not suggest that Mr. Giraldi do so, (he's shown enough [heroic] courage already) but in fairness to those who were/are angry about that singular atrocity, how can you blame them for wanting to kill the people who did that?!If they actually believe it was Muslims who hate our freedom and want to kill us for being infidels, then a strong and even belligerent foreign policy sort of makes sense, no?so my only humble point is that unless or until people are willing to repudiate the lies they tell about Muslims doing 9/11, then they can hardly blame the people who want to protect themselves from such acts of terror- by reining in the regimes in the Middle East that promote terror, as the ((liars)) (and people who actually did perpetrate 9/11) keep telling us all is Iran now.we were dragged into the world wars by Zionist treachery, false flag attacks and devil's liesand now we're being dragged into The Endless WarsⓊ by Zionist treachery, false flag attacks and devil's liesperhaps if we repudiate the lies, expose the criminals who actually perpetrated the heinous crimes and tell the truth about all the lies and scheming and Jewish supremacist treachery, we'll find a light at the end of the tunnel and put a stake in the black heart of the Fiendis all I'm sayin
First, we will have to finagle a New New Pearl Harbor, then hang it off Iran. (9/11 was repeatedly connected to Iran but that meme didn’t particularly propagate)
Now, what could be on the menu….
Some attack against something ethnic somewhere in … uh … maybe southern Europe?
How true – increasingly they are becoming one and the same thing. All our generals are vetted Israeli supporters. How many defense companies have Jew board members.
Israeli vetted ex-military now run, the White House, the DOD, the CIA, and the US Security Counsel. There is talk of the CIA head becoming State Department head.
An Israeli supporting ex-military running things is not America First.
Think Peace — Art
As always, the central point of the article is Russia. Mr Giraldi quotes an entire passage from the report and then says: “Nearly every detail in the indictment of Russia can be challenged”. He then doesn’t challenge even one of those details! All he comes up with is that the US is doing the same thing! He isn’t “challenging” the “indictment”, as he calls it, he’s admitting that it’s true. A says B is evil. C “defends” B by saying that A is evil. That’s nonsense. There’s no reason why both A and B might not be equally evil, which is a condemnation of both, not a defence of either.
Let me do Mr Giraldi’s job for him on one point. “Russia is using subversive measures to weaken the credibility of America’s commitment to Europe, undermine transatlantic unity, and weaken European institutions and governments”. Putin doesn’t need to do that. The US is doing it for him! Obama’s failure to stand up firmly to Putin in Ukraine undermines, probably irreversibly, “the credibility of America’s commitment to Europe” and thereby “transatlantic unity”. Trump has made matters worse by appearing to snuggle up to Putin and by his remarks about NATO. As for weakening “European institutions and governments”, the attacks on the EU and on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of European states appear to be a CIA-run job, using both American NGOs and Russian sources, to manipulate and/or rig our elections and referenda and to fund or even create, anti-EU political parties in the Member States. Thus, Russian nationals, probably also the Russian government, are complicit in that campaign but they are just “useful idiots”, being used to advance the cause of US global hegemony. What happens when the Russian backwoodsmen wake up to that?
Since when did the US have any commitment to Europe except to make it a poodle for the international banking class?
Let me do Mr Giraldi’s job for him on one point. “Russia is using subversive measures to weaken the credibility of America’s commitment to Europe, undermine transatlantic unity, and weaken European institutions and governments”. Putin doesn’t need to do that. The US is doing it for him! Obama’s failure to stand up firmly to Putin in Ukraine undermines, probably irreversibly, “the credibility of America’s commitment to Europe” and thereby “transatlantic unity”. Trump has made matters worse by appearing to snuggle up to Putin and by his remarks about NATO. As for weakening “European institutions and governments”, the attacks on the EU and on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of European states appear to be a CIA-run job, using both American NGOs and Russian sources, to manipulate and/or rig our elections and referenda and to fund or even create, anti-EU political parties in the Member States. Thus, Russian nationals, probably also the Russian government, are complicit in that campaign but they are just “useful idiots”, being used to advance the cause of US global hegemony. What happens when the Russian backwoodsmen wake up to that?
As usual Michael Kenny is obsessed with attacking Russia based on his odd fantasies. You followed me here from the TAC site where you were up to the same tricks. If you don’t like what I write why don’t you just go away or find someone somewhere that will take you seriously?
He tried. Everywhere he goes he is met with an utter lack of people willing to take him seriously. That shouldn't surprise us though. I just wanted to mention how heartening it is when I make a comment on Israel-related articles at TAC calling for your immediate return and my voice is echoed by so many voices that soon a full half of the comment thread consists of calls for your reinstatement as a contributor there!
Frankie P
A good general always tries to avoid war not start one. Every commander in the US military is threatening war. Russia, Iran, Syria, North Korea, China, and Venezuela are all targets for future wars, regardless of consequences. President threatens to attack any target he wishes. His UN ambassador is even crazier.
Positions like Secratary of State and UN ambassador used to be highly diplomatic. Now all they talk about is war. I thougth Rex Tillerson was the only sane person in this administration and he does try to use diplomacy. But every time he opens his mouth, his boss cuts him down to size. This administration has not extended “hand of friendship” to any nation. The UN ambassador threatens to cut off funds if nations don’t tow the US line. Diplomacy has been taken out of the American dictionary. Trump wants to have his finger in every pot whether he knows anything about it or not. He is running the country as he ran his business. The result will be the same. Instead of “Making America Great Again,” he is going to bankrupt the country as happened in many of his business ventures.
Look at the congress, the administration, the military, and the intelligence community (FBI, CIA, NSA and all the other alphabet security agencies), even the Media, they are all clamoring for war. It is insane. They are all a bunch of clowns. They are playing with the lives of American people. The entire political system is so corrupt that it is about to blow. It cannot sustain this level of insanity. God help the American people. Apathy reigns in the US. People just don’t care.
The Zionists who control every facet of the gov and our lives via their privately owned FED and their IRS are not interested in Americas security , they are interested in a Zionist NWO and a Zionist Satanist world gov and ISISRAEL.
The wars that America has been forced to fight for the Zionist cabal starting with WWI and right through to the Mideast have been planned and follow the template of THE REPORT FROM IRON MOUNTAIN , ie these bastards are warmongers who believe in war to control humanity and also as a blood sacrifice to their Zionist god satan.
To see what the Zionists have done and are doing , please read THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION.
Russia spends a fraction of what the USA does on weapons and has superior jets, tanks, armored vehicles and from what happened to that US destroyer that got all of its EW capabilities shut off by ONE Russian jet flying overhead, they also appear to have superior electronic warfare weapons.
So what’s Trump and the Pentagon’s reply? Spend more money, that will make Russia cower.
If advanced degrees could be given in stupidity with a minor in chest-thumping, the Pentagon and the WH would be full of PhD’s in asininity.
{... they also appear to have superior electronic warfare weapons.}This one appears to be quite true for general EW systems.
I read somewhere that the Russian Krasukha (or a version of it) was responsible for bringing down the RQ-170 US drone that Iranians captured intact. Again, no independent confirmation, but the EW power generating and jamming equation favours a truck vs a drone. And the fact that RQ-170 did not crash, rather landed clean, lends credence to it being jammed and taken over.
We knew you were a spook and not only did you vote but you voted for those reasons? Let’s work together in 2018 to create our own enemies – first you have to tell us who yours are.
Thanks for another good read on what can be observed as the steady slide of Trump, certainly on the FP side.
The man whose policy promises we voted for is revealing himself to have not much class. But then we knew that and the alternative in the general election not only was devoid of class but was meretricious as well and had known FP preferences that had been demonstrated to result in disaster.
Nevertheless we’re left wondering how far Trump is liable to sink under the steady pressures of his terrible FP staffing choices. Between those and the inexorable inertial forces of the uneducable FP bureaucracies, prospects appear to be not good and he is in proximate danger of becoming Clinton bad.
Especially telling is the fact that not only does this nincompoop Nikki Haley still have a job, Trump appears actually to approve of her. If Trump doesn’t recognize this female blowhard as a clear and present danger to forging correct relations with other countries, there doesn’t appear to be much hope.
This woman has so little charm that I can’t imagine anyone would want to be in the same room with her unless they were there to be bought.
@FoxNews
.@Paula_White on @POTUS: "His (Trump's) faith is such an important part of his life. It guides him, it leads him."
“Always a popular move with the noncollege crowd a key Trump support group to be sure. ”
Tell us how ‘the college crowd’ is so great in your opinion.
Here’s how smart they are:
Students love Trump’s tax plan… WHEN TOLD IT’S BERNIE’S
‘President Donald Trump’s proposal for comprehensive tax reform was almost immediately dismissed as heartless and impractical by his political opponents.
When the same ideas are packaged under Bernie Sanders’ name, however, liberal college students excitedly endorsed them.’
see:
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=9997
A chilling study shows how hostile college students are toward free speech
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/a-chilling-study-shows-how-hostile-college-students-are-toward-free-speech/2017/09/18/cbb1a234-9ca8-11e7-9083-fbfddf6804c2_story.html?utm_term=.c2e1d015ad87
Hate Speech & First Amendment: Not Protected, Say College Students …
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/451523/hate-speech-first-amendment-not-protected-say-college-students
Trump doesn't seem to remember most of what he promised while campaigning.
Bingo! The alternative would have been Hillary.
No contest, I’ll take Trump and ‘the deplorables’ any day.
Thanks for all your great work as seen at Unz.com, Philip.
Only liars demand censorship.
http://www.codoh.com
Israel is the most artificial state of them all.
It is proving to be a dark day in human history when Truman created Israel.
Think Peace --- Art
The cancer amongst us.
Positions like Secratary of State and UN ambassador used to be highly diplomatic. Now all they talk about is war. I thougth Rex Tillerson was the only sane person in this administration and he does try to use diplomacy. But every time he opens his mouth, his boss cuts him down to size. This administration has not extended "hand of friendship" to any nation. The UN ambassador threatens to cut off funds if nations don't tow the US line. Diplomacy has been taken out of the American dictionary. Trump wants to have his finger in every pot whether he knows anything about it or not. He is running the country as he ran his business. The result will be the same. Instead of "Making America Great Again," he is going to bankrupt the country as happened in many of his business ventures.
Look at the congress, the administration, the military, and the intelligence community (FBI, CIA, NSA and all the other alphabet security agencies), even the Media, they are all clamoring for war. It is insane. They are all a bunch of clowns. They are playing with the lives of American people. The entire political system is so corrupt that it is about to blow. It cannot sustain this level of insanity. God help the American people. Apathy reigns in the US. People just don't care.
US troops have such big asses? That’s going to be difficult to fit into homecoming coffins.
What I was hearing was America First. For me that implied ending forever wars for Israel and tending instead to infrastructure. It meant ending mass immigration. It meant re-industrialization. And it meant slowing the march of cultural Marxism.
Trump’s foreign policy is a disaster in my opinion. But no worse than Hillary’s would have been. And I am happy that the corruption of and collusion between the Clinton Campaign, the FBI and the DOJ have been brought to light. And I am happy that the corporate media including Hollywood have been exposed for what they are.
I mean no disrespect Mr. Giraldi. I will always come to the defense of the deplorables. Including yourself.
Do you really think the broader ranks of deplorables even know that our little anti-Israeli-wars commune exists? They're busy blaming Mexicans, hating Arabs and Muslims, despising Little Rocket Man, etc.
Positions like Secratary of State and UN ambassador used to be highly diplomatic. Now all they talk about is war. I thougth Rex Tillerson was the only sane person in this administration and he does try to use diplomacy. But every time he opens his mouth, his boss cuts him down to size. This administration has not extended "hand of friendship" to any nation. The UN ambassador threatens to cut off funds if nations don't tow the US line. Diplomacy has been taken out of the American dictionary. Trump wants to have his finger in every pot whether he knows anything about it or not. He is running the country as he ran his business. The result will be the same. Instead of "Making America Great Again," he is going to bankrupt the country as happened in many of his business ventures.
Look at the congress, the administration, the military, and the intelligence community (FBI, CIA, NSA and all the other alphabet security agencies), even the Media, they are all clamoring for war. It is insane. They are all a bunch of clowns. They are playing with the lives of American people. The entire political system is so corrupt that it is about to blow. It cannot sustain this level of insanity. God help the American people. Apathy reigns in the US. People just don't care.
A good general always tries to avoid war not start one
Hmm — please name one US general that does not publically back Israel!
How bad is that for America?
How defeated are we?
"I've never seen a President -- I don't care who he is -- stand up to [Israel] ... They always get what they want. The Israelis know what is going on all the time. I got to the point where I wouldn't write anything down. If the American people understood what a grip these people have got on our government, they would rise up in arms."
JFK stood up against Israel but he got a couple of bullets in his head.
Yes I miss the campaign where he was against the policies of these vermon Neocons and my worst fear that these rats are back.
Ah again, the good old days of the camapaign when we were going to be partners with Russia, be tough on unfair trade with China and the rest of the world, were going to get out of many foreign intanglements and meddling, protect ‘our’ borders and make the hedge fund managers pay!
Fortunatley Trump is likely not to follow his current pronouncements either and hopefully he still has a few core values that goes against the swamp (deep state).
PS.
I commented with ‘disqus’ on a site called ‘Ukraine Today’ and I criticized this new action and was immediatley banned from the site. Troubling and humorous at the same time.
What leads you to believe that Phil worked at the CIA? He is obsessed with Israel, and yet he evinces no specialized knowledge of Middle Eastern languages, religions, or cultures, and he only cites in his writing secondary sources originating in English.
You don't have to be a genius or have five degrees to hate what Israel is doing the ME, America, the West, and the democratic world.
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. Sanctions are coming Israel's way for its hidden nukes.
Just now, Trump cutting over a quarter billion of the United Nations budget, the UN hilariously BTFO (blown the f-ck out) as some alt-righters are saying
The UN which just helped kill tens of thousands in Libya, denying Libyans the health care & education they had before, the UN helping render Libya to extremist warlords who sell human beings as slaves ... the UN whose 'peacekeeping forces' have been involved in rape and child prostitution
Some solace for the ghost of murdered Qaddafi from Trump here
People need to look past surface rhetoric ... Trump's 'Jerusalem is Israel's capital' gambit, has united Muslims like never before, Sunni uniting with Shia, Hamas with Fatah, Turkey with Iran ... Israel is more of a pariah than it has been in years, and 'one state' for Palestine-Israel is coming into view ... and Trump did all that with just one 'silly' announcement, leveraging Jewish over-reach against the Zionist project itself ... by bumbling 'accident', or was this in fact the plan of high-IQ-clever Trump?
And, enduringly, Trump has shown hundreds of millions of people the legitimacy of expressing the truth that very often, the News is Fake ... that is an eternal gift from Trump that people will keep through their lifetimes
Yes, Trump is 'compromised', his likely-necessary-for-survival dalliances with the kosher nostra, the military-industrial complex, and the usurers and financiers of Wall Street ... Trump has connected with enough support inside the system, so that he is still alive and still there in the White House
But perhaps Trump is more than a bumbling, arch-Zionist system-tied billionaire doing some good 'by accident' ... perhaps Trump is someone who, very courageously - accepting even great damage to his own ego and reputation - has accepted the burden of personal partnership with the dark side, in order to do some pieces of great good that no US President ever did before
You make interesting observations
Sad but true.
Israel is the most artificial state of them all.
It is proving to be a dark day in human history when Truman created Israel.
Think Peace — Art
Admiral Thomas Moorer said this after the USS Liberty Attack by Israel.
“I’ve never seen a President — I don’t care who he is — stand up to [Israel] … They always get what they want. The Israelis know what is going on all the time. I got to the point where I wouldn’t write anything down. If the American people understood what a grip these people have got on our government, they would rise up in arms.”
JFK stood up against Israel but he got a couple of bullets in his head.
The third and final thing that Trump promised to do was to end the sequester and give billions more to the military to modernize and equip it to confront today’s threats.
Our generals are secretly building military bases in Syria — WHY?
Syria is a sovereign nation – is this not an act of war?
Did congress secretly OK this? We have seen no hearings on this. The Pentagon must be one big slush fund – where they just come up with money to do these things.
(Probably the only people who do not know about this is the good folks of America.)
Think Peace — Art
Just look at the nations that supported the US at the UN; Guatemala, Honduras, Marshal Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, and Togo. All could make you shake in your boots.
Apparently, this is the only time Tapper ever supported Trump. Agree with reduced funding to UN cut by another 25 percent a year.
prusmc,
Tapper is a Jew - he never acknowledges this when reporting Israeli propaganda.
The capacity of the Jews to be dishonest is unbounded.
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. Does he ever mention Israeli nukes? I thought not.
"I've never seen a President -- I don't care who he is -- stand up to [Israel] ... They always get what they want. The Israelis know what is going on all the time. I got to the point where I wouldn't write anything down. If the American people understood what a grip these people have got on our government, they would rise up in arms."
JFK stood up against Israel but he got a couple of bullets in his head.
Liberty56,
Honest patriotic people like Admiral Thomas Moorer and JFK are not allowed to surface in America’s public culture.
All the media types, all the generals, all the congress people, and all the presidents have to band together and suppress the honest ones – or expose themselves.
Clearly, the Jews have us coming and going.
Think Peace — Art
Our generals are secretly building military bases in Syria --- WHY?
Syria is a sovereign nation – is this not an act of war?
Did congress secretly OK this? We have seen no hearings on this. The Pentagon must be one big slush fund – where they just come up with money to do these things.
(Probably the only people who do not know about this is the good folks of America.)
Think Peace --- Art
F-35 is a example of how the MIC sells expensive non working weapons
He is obsessed with Israel, and yet he evinces no specialized knowledge of Middle Eastern languages, religions, or cultures
You don’t have to be a genius or have five degrees to hate what Israel is doing the ME, America, the West, and the democratic world.
Think Peace — Art
p.s. Sanctions are coming Israel’s way for its hidden nukes.
Israel's nukes are not hidden. I recently visited Dimona and my Mossad operative showed me the nuke pointed at your trailer park.
Shalom
Sherm
Actually that’s just what the Zionists want. The UN is the only international organization that pushes back against The Zionist Beast. Ironically they created it too.
Apparently, this is the only time Tapper ever supported Trump. Agree with reduced funding to UN cut by another 25 percent a year.
prusmc,
Tapper is a Jew – he never acknowledges this when reporting Israeli propaganda.
The capacity of the Jews to be dishonest is unbounded.
Think Peace — Art
p.s. Does he ever mention Israeli nukes? I thought not.
Instead of babbling on in a speech written by some Israeli-Firster war monger, he should of taken the Pentagon to task, chiding them for spending trillions of new weapons that don't work and require a constant flow of money to keep from falling apart or out of the skies, like the F-35 Lightning (NATO Code name 'Clunker').
That would drain that Swamp he's so adept at babbling about without doing anything, except to feed his seal-like Twitter followers fresh doses of smelly fish each day.
If he was truly going to drain the Swamp, he would of mentioned that 21 TRILLION dollars missing from the USG, announcing he was forming a task force to investigate and recover that loot. But that won't happen, as some of his buddies are holding the loot.
Trump is just an Obama in 'white-face,' telling people what they want to hear, but acting the opposite.
One thing Americans can count on from Trump is that he will enact laws to give his family more money and help ensure that his slippery son-in-law never faces charges for his creative ways of financing his slumlord Empire.
Which in fact is the real reason government, despite the “deliverance” rhetoric, exists. Government is nothing more than an efficient way to pick our and our neighbor’s pockets. A huge, well organized, “legitimized” protection racket.
Yes, they toss us productive ones a few crumbs now and then to keep us quiet, but it’s all a huge net lost to us dupes and suckers.
Blind and deaf, yet she understood the scam. Note the date.
The system sucks. It always has. The wonder of it is that people still have faith…
Thanks Dude. I was a CIA senior officer who worked and lived in the ME region for three years plus I traveled extensively in the area afterwards, visiting and working in every country but Israel over the course of more than fifteen years. I speak Turkish plus four European languages and have some Arabic. Et tu?
When was the last time you were in Israel, assuming you have ever had a chance to visit?
While I am American, I have lived and worked in Israel in the private sector and understand Hebrew. I have also been in the West Bank and have observed a very nice standard of living among the Arab population there, as the Unz.com columnist, Israel Shamir, has recently described it.
The reason for my skepticism about your professional background was that your columns typically do not seem to feature empirical data, specialized regional knowledge, an understanding of Arabic/Farsi/Kurdish/Hebrew/Turkish, or unique source material beyond the MSM. Happy to stand corrected though if I missed it.
The old hearing what you wanna hear scam. Works nearly every time, and it even works against extremely intelligent, knowledgeable and good hearted people.
I heard The Shrub’s BS about “compassionate conservatism” and ” a humble foreign policy,” held my nose and voted for him the first time. It was the last time I voted seriously. I still go to the polls and do my duty to expose and mock it as part of a vile, hideous, and utterly degenerate system, not that I suffer any illusions about the utility of my insignificant contributions.
The system stinks, always has , and always will. Casting ballots for frauds is much worse than a joke.
The only answer I can see is to boycott the system in any way one can.
There's a lot of chatter about an opening for 3rd parties, but this will only be successful if they COOPERATE. That means left and right together, not just all the progs huddled together like they are doing. If they hope for a swing vote to make real changes in the war economy, they'll have to do some serious bargaining (like in Europe? Gasp, clutch pearls...) They will have to divvy things up and pool resources.
The only answer I can see is to boycott the system in any way one can."
Jacques,
POT(Z)US election campaigns are an entertaining "fraud" and for me, it was hard to detach interest from the Hillary vs. The Donald theater.
Yes... prior to casting a vote for Trump/Pence non-interventionism and the ticket's pie-in-sky "Make America Great Again," I knew the "joke" outcome would would make Jewish billionaires and Lobbies laugh at me and similarly deceived others.
Right now, Jacques, the ZUS enforced "election" system has placed participation SANCTIONS upon the low percentage of Amerikans who bother to vote!
Subsequently, elite & secular US Jews would crack their ribs if a system "boycott" were organized and implemented.
Full disclosure, I resisted making comment on this article by Mr. Giraldi due to frustration with the article's very title and suggestion that there is an actual US "National" security strategy.
Thanks, Jacques.
Just now, Trump cutting over a quarter billion of the United Nations budget, the UN hilariously BTFO (blown the f-ck out) as some alt-righters are saying
The UN which just helped kill tens of thousands in Libya, denying Libyans the health care & education they had before, the UN helping render Libya to extremist warlords who sell human beings as slaves ... the UN whose 'peacekeeping forces' have been involved in rape and child prostitution
Some solace for the ghost of murdered Qaddafi from Trump here
People need to look past surface rhetoric ... Trump's 'Jerusalem is Israel's capital' gambit, has united Muslims like never before, Sunni uniting with Shia, Hamas with Fatah, Turkey with Iran ... Israel is more of a pariah than it has been in years, and 'one state' for Palestine-Israel is coming into view ... and Trump did all that with just one 'silly' announcement, leveraging Jewish over-reach against the Zionist project itself ... by bumbling 'accident', or was this in fact the plan of high-IQ-clever Trump?
And, enduringly, Trump has shown hundreds of millions of people the legitimacy of expressing the truth that very often, the News is Fake ... that is an eternal gift from Trump that people will keep through their lifetimes
Yes, Trump is 'compromised', his likely-necessary-for-survival dalliances with the kosher nostra, the military-industrial complex, and the usurers and financiers of Wall Street ... Trump has connected with enough support inside the system, so that he is still alive and still there in the White House
But perhaps Trump is more than a bumbling, arch-Zionist system-tied billionaire doing some good 'by accident' ... perhaps Trump is someone who, very courageously - accepting even great damage to his own ego and reputation - has accepted the burden of personal partnership with the dark side, in order to do some pieces of great good that no US President ever did before
I had posited a similar theory here:
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/a-good-year-for-israel-and-its-friends/#comment-2123558
Let me do Mr Giraldi’s job for him on one point. “Russia is using subversive measures to weaken the credibility of America’s commitment to Europe, undermine transatlantic unity, and weaken European institutions and governments”. Putin doesn’t need to do that. The US is doing it for him! Obama’s failure to stand up firmly to Putin in Ukraine undermines, probably irreversibly, “the credibility of America’s commitment to Europe” and thereby “transatlantic unity”. Trump has made matters worse by appearing to snuggle up to Putin and by his remarks about NATO. As for weakening “European institutions and governments”, the attacks on the EU and on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of European states appear to be a CIA-run job, using both American NGOs and Russian sources, to manipulate and/or rig our elections and referenda and to fund or even create, anti-EU political parties in the Member States. Thus, Russian nationals, probably also the Russian government, are complicit in that campaign but they are just “useful idiots”, being used to advance the cause of US global hegemony. What happens when the Russian backwoodsmen wake up to that?
As an O-bomb-a loather, I will admit that he did the right thing there, i.e., attempting to mind his own business for once.
Since when did the US have any commitment to Europe except to make it a poodle for the international banking class?
Obama did Maidan and Ukraine. He mindlessly started a conflict in an area where US simply cannot dream of prevailing in the long run.
And for the Kenny fellow, we are still waiting for your explanation of how is Crimea different than Kosovo? Are you thinking of 'reasons'? Or are you trying to dump NATO's Kosovo adventure down the memory hole?
I read that Jonah Goldberg’s wife is Nikki Haley’s speech writer.
My support for Trump was largely based on “Not Hillary”. I was skeptical that he would truly be a non-interventionist or distance himself from the Israel-firsters with a son-in-law like Jared. I take some solace in the fact that thus far, he has not done worse for the country than Hillary would have done.
Each election season, I am frustrated that my choices are between Tweedledum and Tweedledee. We were thwarted in our efforts to get a true patriot like Ron Paul elected, because the two parties prevent him from being nominated, and the Israeli media makes sure that Americans stay misinformed. A representative republic where we are not represented with our taxes going to fund wars of choice that we don’t support, while forcing democracy on the world, is an astounding state of affairs.
If we are to survive, we need to find a way to gain control of the rigged election system in this banana republic.
I couldn't believe my eyes when I came across this headline, Rep. Steve King: 'Diversity is not our strength'
Who would have expected a member of congress to come out and publicly reject the Kosher Kool-Aid mantra The Lobby has been propagating for the last several decades?
It just goes to show that there are still some people left who truly understand the gravity of the situation enough to be willing to risk all to avoid falling into the abyss.
Unzers should reach out to Rep. King and thank him for taking such a courageous position.
P.S. All it takes is a trickle that could lead to a stream that eventually becomes a river that leads to an ocean.
All empires fall in love with themselves. They start falling apart when that love becomes unrequited.
You don't have to be a genius or have five degrees to hate what Israel is doing the ME, America, the West, and the democratic world.
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. Sanctions are coming Israel's way for its hidden nukes.
Hey Genius
Israel’s nukes are not hidden. I recently visited Dimona and my Mossad operative showed me the nuke pointed at your trailer park.
Shalom
Sherm
Since when did the US have any commitment to Europe except to make it a poodle for the international banking class?
How would ‘standing up’ look in practise? More weapons and more losses fighting Russia that has local superiority? Or trying to preventively grab Crimea Russian Naval bases? Or a nuclear exchange?
Obama did Maidan and Ukraine. He mindlessly started a conflict in an area where US simply cannot dream of prevailing in the long run.
And for the Kenny fellow, we are still waiting for your explanation of how is Crimea different than Kosovo? Are you thinking of ‘reasons’? Or are you trying to dump NATO’s Kosovo adventure down the memory hole?
Jacques' reply to Kenny shows his disagreement, pay attention:
I heard The Shrub's BS about "compassionate conservatism" and " a humble foreign policy," held my nose and voted for him the first time. It was the last time I voted seriously. I still go to the polls and do my duty to expose and mock it as part of a vile, hideous, and utterly degenerate system, not that I suffer any illusions about the utility of my insignificant contributions.
The system stinks, always has , and always will. Casting ballots for frauds is much worse than a joke.
The only answer I can see is to boycott the system in any way one can.
Your boycott will have zero effect on the system.
There’s a lot of chatter about an opening for 3rd parties, but this will only be successful if they COOPERATE. That means left and right together, not just all the progs huddled together like they are doing. If they hope for a swing vote to make real changes in the war economy, they’ll have to do some serious bargaining (like in Europe? Gasp, clutch pearls…) They will have to divvy things up and pool resources.
I do believe there is an opening, albeit a slim one, for a "super" third party to gain traction, with a focus on the issue of ending the empire and an agreement to consult and compromise on the rest of the "issues" with each other. I have no real idea how to facilitate this consortium of rag-tag disparate political philosophies (I am but a humble internet comment poster going by the handle of poop), but it seems to be worth a shot given that the current trajectory of our rulers is leading to unmitigated disaster.
Each election season, I am frustrated that my choices are between Tweedledum and Tweedledee. We were thwarted in our efforts to get a true patriot like Ron Paul elected, because the two parties prevent him from being nominated, and the Israeli media makes sure that Americans stay misinformed. A representative republic where we are not represented with our taxes going to fund wars of choice that we don't support, while forcing democracy on the world, is an astounding state of affairs.
If we are to survive, we need to find a way to gain control of the rigged election system in this banana republic.
There is a ray of hope, C&D.
I couldn’t believe my eyes when I came across this headline, Rep. Steve King: ‘Diversity is not our strength’
Who would have expected a member of congress to come out and publicly reject the Kosher Kool-Aid mantra The Lobby has been propagating for the last several decades?
It just goes to show that there are still some people left who truly understand the gravity of the situation enough to be willing to risk all to avoid falling into the abyss.
Unzers should reach out to Rep. King and thank him for taking such a courageous position.
P.S. All it takes is a trickle that could lead to a stream that eventually becomes a river that leads to an ocean.
Anyone with a minimal reading comprehension level and who maintains even a passing knowledge of American politics could have anticipated Rep. King's position.
I don’t agree. Trump won presidency by promising to do a 180 on foreign policy and stop being the world’s policeman and to divert more resources into national renewal. Hildabeast was the warmonger and darling of (((neoconservatism))).
Yet during the speech I got the impression that we will remain the world’s policeman since the world, mainly Russia, N. Korea, Iran and China, is always plotting against the exceptional nation. So meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
With your forbearance, KenH -----
US is not a "policeman," it's an aggressor.
Sanctions are not "diplomacy," they are acts of war.
Israel is not an "ally," it is a leech; more specifically, it is the entity that has carried out a long-term subversion of the government, finances and people of the United States.
And Phil, US is not really "searching" for a "National Security Strategy," it's deliberately avoiding confronting the real adversary to US interests and the people of the USA; namely, Israel.
--
Fort Bragg is the largest military base in the world.
Several thousand military vehicles -- tanks, trucks, jeeps, etc. -- are used or stored at Ft. Bragg.
They are all sand-colored or desert camouflaged.
Is the USA surrounded by deserts that US military forces are defending, or is Israel surrounded by deserts, and USA is defending Israel?
well damn, on the record too.
Israel's nukes are not hidden. I recently visited Dimona and my Mossad operative showed me the nuke pointed at your trailer park.
Shalom
Sherm
This stupid attempt at humour is supposed to argue away the fact that Israeli nuclear weapons exist? Israel has nuclear weapons, and it supremely dangerous that this increasingly unhinged and theocratic regime has them.
Yet during the speech I got the impression that we will remain the world's policeman since the world, mainly Russia, N. Korea, Iran and China, is always plotting against the exceptional nation. So meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
Yep, that’s what I liked about Trump. It seems he’s going back to the same old same old (Criminal, debunked Zionist NEOCON policies). Let’s hope Buchanan and others of the same ‘America First’ philosophy get Trump’s ear shake some sense into him and put him back on track! But that hope is fading.
I hope I am right that sanity will return once Mueller is discredited but maybe that is just wishful thinking.
Trump's foreign policy is a disaster in my opinion. But no worse than Hillary's would have been. And I am happy that the corruption of and collusion between the Clinton Campaign, the FBI and the DOJ have been brought to light. And I am happy that the corporate media including Hollywood have been exposed for what they are.
I mean no disrespect Mr. Giraldi. I will always come to the defense of the deplorables. Including yourself.
You heard that because it was echoing inside your bubble, a small pustule on the America First rump.
Do you really think the broader ranks of deplorables even know that our little anti-Israeli-wars commune exists? They’re busy blaming Mexicans, hating Arabs and Muslims, despising Little Rocket Man, etc.
a small pustule?
RobinG, you make it hard for some of us to be an ally.
Step one on making America great again is to make put America first again, to stop the ceaseless pointless destructive military adventurism. (Yeah, I got a pretty little red hat when I became a commie, and what of it?)
Who Controls Foreign Policy?
Who Controls Immigration Policy?
Who Controls Trade Policy?
Who Controls Monetary Policy?
Who Controls The Mass Media?
The WASP / Jew ruling class of the American Empire controls it all and they are making a mess of it.
President Trump was elected primarily on his pledge to put Americans and America First in all matters. Voters were pleased to hear candidate Trump speak of implementing an immigration policy that puts the interests of American citizens ahead of the interests of random foreigners who wish to colonize the United States. The Bush and Clinton and Obama Organized Crime Syndicates had made it clear that the interests of foreigners must be put before the interests of citizens of the United States.
The ruling class of the American Empire sends out politician whores such as Lindsey Graham to say that America must fight over there to make sure we don’t have to fight them here. Lindsey Graham and the ruling class never have to explain their nonsense statements because the corporate media is there to protect them. If we don’t bring them here, we won’t have to fight them here. But Graham wants to have both endless war all over the globe and he wants to continue the mass immigration policies that have greatly harmed the United States.
IMMIGRATION is the issue that will destroy the WASP / Jew ruling class of the American Empire. President Trump is the first blast of the trumpet against the ruling class plan to use immigration as a demographic weapon to destroy the European Christian ancestral core of the United States.
Sam Huntington Questions:
Who are we as a nation?
What are we fighting for?
National Identity and Foreign Policy.
Obama did Maidan and Ukraine. He mindlessly started a conflict in an area where US simply cannot dream of prevailing in the long run.
And for the Kenny fellow, we are still waiting for your explanation of how is Crimea different than Kosovo? Are you thinking of 'reasons'? Or are you trying to dump NATO's Kosovo adventure down the memory hole?
The statement “Obama’s failure to stand up firmly to Putin in Ukraine undermines, probably irreversibly, “the credibility of America’s commitment to Europe” and thereby “transatlantic unity”” was written by the Kenny Troll, not by Jacques.
Jacques’ reply to Kenny shows his disagreement, pay attention:
I do pay attention. If it was misunderstood, well, I messed up :)...
'Kenny' is a lost case, he repeats the 'exceptional' mantra and in general makes a fool out of himself. But, I think Obama should be held accountable for what he did in Ukraine, thousands of people died because of that.
Do you really think the broader ranks of deplorables even know that our little anti-Israeli-wars commune exists? They're busy blaming Mexicans, hating Arabs and Muslims, despising Little Rocket Man, etc.
Unfortunately, I think you are correct.
workingclass is one of the most astute commenters at this site
I've just sort of noticed that Unz's own little schoolmarm has a thinly veiled bitterness for anyone who might be sympathetic to those irredeemable alt-righters -
(working class white guys who're tired of getting fucked over by every institution of the kosher system) it preens like a Christian, but I've never heard a Christian lady speak that way
there is a deep and abiding gall there that I've been noticing is festering
Do you really think the broader ranks of deplorables even know that our little anti-Israeli-wars commune exists? They're busy blaming Mexicans, hating Arabs and Muslims, despising Little Rocket Man, etc.
Don’t underestimate the knowledge of deplorables, it’s the power they (we) lack.
Thanks for your reply, Phil. Respect for your service. It is noteworthy that you say you have worked in every country in the ME region, except for Israel, the country that is your primary subject of interest.
When was the last time you were in Israel, assuming you have ever had a chance to visit?
While I am American, I have lived and worked in Israel in the private sector and understand Hebrew. I have also been in the West Bank and have observed a very nice standard of living among the Arab population there, as the Unz.com columnist, Israel Shamir, has recently described it.
The reason for my skepticism about your professional background was that your columns typically do not seem to feature empirical data, specialized regional knowledge, an understanding of Arabic/Farsi/Kurdish/Hebrew/Turkish, or unique source material beyond the MSM. Happy to stand corrected though if I missed it.
Keep on dreaming! In fact you should join the arm forces so your ass gets whopped in Iran too! Best of luck with your trumpism!
Yet during the speech I got the impression that we will remain the world's policeman since the world, mainly Russia, N. Korea, Iran and China, is always plotting against the exceptional nation. So meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
Wasn’t it Confucius who said that the first thing that had to happen to reform a corrupt political climate was to correct the language.
With your forbearance, KenH —–
US is not a “policeman,” it’s an aggressor.
Sanctions are not “diplomacy,” they are acts of war.
Israel is not an “ally,” it is a leech; more specifically, it is the entity that has carried out a long-term subversion of the government, finances and people of the United States.
And Phil, US is not really “searching” for a “National Security Strategy,” it’s deliberately avoiding confronting the real adversary to US interests and the people of the USA; namely, Israel.
–
Fort Bragg is the largest military base in the world.
Several thousand military vehicles — tanks, trucks, jeeps, etc. — are used or stored at Ft. Bragg.
They are all sand-colored or desert camouflaged.
Is the USA surrounded by deserts that US military forces are defending, or is Israel surrounded by deserts, and USA is defending Israel?
in the spirit of your exhortation,
Israel is not an ally, rather it is our enemy
indeed, a more intractable, motivated, insidious, nefarious, sinister and committed enemy it would be impossible to even construct were it not a reality
if the USA (and Western civilization of which the US is a part) is to die off and rot away, it will be for no other reason than due to the endemic hatred and genocidal intentions of our putative 'ally'
who never rests in it's deceitful, villainous designs to see us weakened and ultimately destroyed
and that goes for Muslims, Christians, and anyone and everyone else who doesn't bow their heads to perfidious ((Zion))
for the record ;)
Just now, Trump cutting over a quarter billion of the United Nations budget, the UN hilariously BTFO (blown the f-ck out) as some alt-righters are saying
The UN which just helped kill tens of thousands in Libya, denying Libyans the health care & education they had before, the UN helping render Libya to extremist warlords who sell human beings as slaves ... the UN whose 'peacekeeping forces' have been involved in rape and child prostitution
Some solace for the ghost of murdered Qaddafi from Trump here
People need to look past surface rhetoric ... Trump's 'Jerusalem is Israel's capital' gambit, has united Muslims like never before, Sunni uniting with Shia, Hamas with Fatah, Turkey with Iran ... Israel is more of a pariah than it has been in years, and 'one state' for Palestine-Israel is coming into view ... and Trump did all that with just one 'silly' announcement, leveraging Jewish over-reach against the Zionist project itself ... by bumbling 'accident', or was this in fact the plan of high-IQ-clever Trump?
And, enduringly, Trump has shown hundreds of millions of people the legitimacy of expressing the truth that very often, the News is Fake ... that is an eternal gift from Trump that people will keep through their lifetimes
Yes, Trump is 'compromised', his likely-necessary-for-survival dalliances with the kosher nostra, the military-industrial complex, and the usurers and financiers of Wall Street ... Trump has connected with enough support inside the system, so that he is still alive and still there in the White House
But perhaps Trump is more than a bumbling, arch-Zionist system-tied billionaire doing some good 'by accident' ... perhaps Trump is someone who, very courageously - accepting even great damage to his own ego and reputation - has accepted the burden of personal partnership with the dark side, in order to do some pieces of great good that no US President ever did before
Could it be? Could the proponents of Trump’s ability to play 4-D chess and beat these vampires at their own game be on the right track? Could we be shocked out of our socks by an eleventh hour 180 degree change by Trump, throwing a yuge spanner into the works of the corrupt and failing US political system, achieving “some pieces of great good that no US President ever did before”? In other words, could Trump eventually turn on the US oligarch Jews, their entrenched organizations, their political spiderwebs?
First, your conclusions on Trump, his constant attacks on and the actual damage he has done to the corporate media are accurate. The most refreshing outcome of the 2016 election was the delegitimization of the corporate news in the eyes of a large percentage of American grass roots, people who FINALLY realized that they needed to put on their skeptical lenses when viewing ALL corporate news programs. IAFT! (It’s about f****** time!)
Secondly, the outcome of Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and his announcement that the US would move their embassy there HAS resulted in a uniting of the Muslim world on this issue, even to the point where it has narrowed some of the sectarian divide between Sunni and Shia, of course with the exception of Saudi Arabia/Iran, and to be honest, that’s the one that matters the most right now. It is reassuring to see Turkey and Iran cooperating regionally. It has also done something else, something pointed out most accurately by Hassan Nasrallah: it has put the US and Israel on the other side of the line from the ENTIRE international community. Sheik Nasrallah went on to point out that the US has waged war against nations because the US claimed that the actions of these nations went against the wishes of the international community. Time to wage war on the US and Israel?
All of this looks great, but the real question is: how is Trump going to make the move domestically? How is he going to convince the American people that there is a vampire squid parasite residing deep in the organs of the country, sucking out its strength and blood, and that this has been the situation for years? Will he push Ivanka to suddenly divorce Jared K? For in the end game, it will only be by a sheer tidal wave of grass roots support that he will be able to emerge victorious from the eventual battle with the dark side, winning the dance of death contest with the devil. All organs of power are lined up on the side of the devil: swamp Washington, the media, academia, the corporate world, even many (but certainly not ALL) parts of the military officer corps. It will be only a YUGE outpouring of good old fashioned citizen anger and ACTION that will enable the outcome that you and I are looking for. Spin me a scenario, dear Brabantian, to warm my heart during this holiday season.
Frankie P
The US generals have major bases in Qatar, UAR, Kuwait, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Iraq, Jorden, and they are now putting them in Syria.
If the Arabs and Muslims ever get half together and find themselves in a fight with Israel – would these US bases be an asset or a liability? They are all sitting duck islands in a sea of enemies.
If Israel starts a war – it would be hell on our boys.
Have the generals thought about that?
Think Peace --- Art
Jacques' reply to Kenny shows his disagreement, pay attention:
I was reacting to Jacques saying that ‘Obama did the right thing in Ukraine‘. I don’t think he did: he started it, he made it into a mess, and then – not really having any other rational choice – he bailed and went for a stalemate.
I do pay attention. If it was misunderstood, well, I messed up :)…
‘Kenny’ is a lost case, he repeats the ‘exceptional’ mantra and in general makes a fool out of himself. But, I think Obama should be held accountable for what he did in Ukraine, thousands of people died because of that.
I’d like to think that Trump is treading water until this Mueller witch-hunt is over. Right now any sane Democrat is so cowed by their leadership that they would all vote to impeach Trump without anything of substance. It would not take too many Israel-firster Republican congressmen to put the vote over the top.
I hope I am right that sanity will return once Mueller is discredited but maybe that is just wishful thinking.
Phil,
He tried. Everywhere he goes he is met with an utter lack of people willing to take him seriously. That shouldn’t surprise us though. I just wanted to mention how heartening it is when I make a comment on Israel-related articles at TAC calling for your immediate return and my voice is echoed by so many voices that soon a full half of the comment thread consists of calls for your reinstatement as a contributor there!
Frankie P
Many kudos to you - we are going up in number - thanks!
Art
TAC is moderated. I was never able to get a comment published, so I gave up. (And I'm pretty civil, so I couldn't figure it out.) What does it say about TAC that they published all the comments for Phil?
TAC should die an ignoble death by attrition of its honorable readers and staff
it should become a wasteland and warning of what will happen when your editorial staff are venal cowards and traitors, licking the shekels out of the hands of the neocons
let all the lucid and cogent writers come to Unz and bring their readership with them
let Unz set the example for bold and proud, honest and gutsy journalism and commentary
let the rats drown in their lies and sniveling avarice
There's a lot of chatter about an opening for 3rd parties, but this will only be successful if they COOPERATE. That means left and right together, not just all the progs huddled together like they are doing. If they hope for a swing vote to make real changes in the war economy, they'll have to do some serious bargaining (like in Europe? Gasp, clutch pearls...) They will have to divvy things up and pool resources.
Heh heh heh…
It just goes to show that you don’t know JS. It already has had an effect on the system and shall continue.
I’ll be the first to admit that the effect is minimal, but it’s sure a lot better, and way more effective, than casting ballots and hoping for the best.
He tried. Everywhere he goes he is met with an utter lack of people willing to take him seriously. That shouldn't surprise us though. I just wanted to mention how heartening it is when I make a comment on Israel-related articles at TAC calling for your immediate return and my voice is echoed by so many voices that soon a full half of the comment thread consists of calls for your reinstatement as a contributor there!
Frankie P
Thanks Frankie!
Muslim-American Drama Queens – Coming to a Neighborhood Near You.
"Muslims Attack Christians in America, over Sharia Law."
Gotta wonder, who may have a hidden hand in their “security” operations.
……….
But those yellow dog whore nations cling to Uncle Sam as pimp.
Pimp keeps whores, whores keep to the pimp.
In any case your "pimp" analogy is wrong. Pimps MAKE MONEY off of their whores. The USA gains nothing and expends a great deal of money maintaining its Asiatic empire.
When it comes to America’s reaction regarding Trump’s stupid and unnecessary Jerusalem decision, it’s the same sad story; “All the boys are out of step but my dear Johnny.”
“San Diego Fights Back: Says We Will Not Tolerate Sharia Law in Our Schools”
“Parents Sue SD Unified School District, Over Islamophobia Bullying Policy”
source: http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/education/sd-me-islamaphobia-lawsuit-20170523-story.html
Then the ADL immediately jumps to the head of the line, and re-engineers the program.
“SDUSD overturned its “anti-Islamophobia” bullying prevention initiative and adopted a new program entitled “No Place for Hate,” which was developed by the Anti-Defamation League.”
source: https://www.adl.org/
source: https://www.fcdflegal.org/san-diego-unified-school-district-rescinds-anti-islamophobia-initiative/
Vent your spleen at Muslims while licking the boots of the (((elites))) who created their refugee & migrant sitiation.
Just now, Trump cutting over a quarter billion of the United Nations budget, the UN hilariously BTFO (blown the f-ck out) as some alt-righters are saying
The UN which just helped kill tens of thousands in Libya, denying Libyans the health care & education they had before, the UN helping render Libya to extremist warlords who sell human beings as slaves ... the UN whose 'peacekeeping forces' have been involved in rape and child prostitution
Some solace for the ghost of murdered Qaddafi from Trump here
People need to look past surface rhetoric ... Trump's 'Jerusalem is Israel's capital' gambit, has united Muslims like never before, Sunni uniting with Shia, Hamas with Fatah, Turkey with Iran ... Israel is more of a pariah than it has been in years, and 'one state' for Palestine-Israel is coming into view ... and Trump did all that with just one 'silly' announcement, leveraging Jewish over-reach against the Zionist project itself ... by bumbling 'accident', or was this in fact the plan of high-IQ-clever Trump?
And, enduringly, Trump has shown hundreds of millions of people the legitimacy of expressing the truth that very often, the News is Fake ... that is an eternal gift from Trump that people will keep through their lifetimes
Yes, Trump is 'compromised', his likely-necessary-for-survival dalliances with the kosher nostra, the military-industrial complex, and the usurers and financiers of Wall Street ... Trump has connected with enough support inside the system, so that he is still alive and still there in the White House
But perhaps Trump is more than a bumbling, arch-Zionist system-tied billionaire doing some good 'by accident' ... perhaps Trump is someone who, very courageously - accepting even great damage to his own ego and reputation - has accepted the burden of personal partnership with the dark side, in order to do some pieces of great good that no US President ever did before
Considering Trumps Jewish family connections, you’re probably giving him way too much credit. However, I agree that going head to head with the Establishment and AIPAC would be a sure losing strategy.
First, your conclusions on Trump, his constant attacks on and the actual damage he has done to the corporate media are accurate. The most refreshing outcome of the 2016 election was the delegitimization of the corporate news in the eyes of a large percentage of American grass roots, people who FINALLY realized that they needed to put on their skeptical lenses when viewing ALL corporate news programs. IAFT! (It's about f****** time!)
Secondly, the outcome of Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and his announcement that the US would move their embassy there HAS resulted in a uniting of the Muslim world on this issue, even to the point where it has narrowed some of the sectarian divide between Sunni and Shia, of course with the exception of Saudi Arabia/Iran, and to be honest, that's the one that matters the most right now. It is reassuring to see Turkey and Iran cooperating regionally. It has also done something else, something pointed out most accurately by Hassan Nasrallah: it has put the US and Israel on the other side of the line from the ENTIRE international community. Sheik Nasrallah went on to point out that the US has waged war against nations because the US claimed that the actions of these nations went against the wishes of the international community. Time to wage war on the US and Israel?
All of this looks great, but the real question is: how is Trump going to make the move domestically? How is he going to convince the American people that there is a vampire squid parasite residing deep in the organs of the country, sucking out its strength and blood, and that this has been the situation for years? Will he push Ivanka to suddenly divorce Jared K? For in the end game, it will only be by a sheer tidal wave of grass roots support that he will be able to emerge victorious from the eventual battle with the dark side, winning the dance of death contest with the devil. All organs of power are lined up on the side of the devil: swamp Washington, the media, academia, the corporate world, even many (but certainly not ALL) parts of the military officer corps. It will be only a YUGE outpouring of good old fashioned citizen anger and ACTION that will enable the outcome that you and I are looking for. Spin me a scenario, dear Brabantian, to warm my heart during this holiday season.
Frankie P
It is reassuring to see Turkey and Iran cooperating regionally.
The US generals have major bases in Qatar, UAR, Kuwait, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Iraq, Jorden, and they are now putting them in Syria.
If the Arabs and Muslims ever get half together and find themselves in a fight with Israel – would these US bases be an asset or a liability? They are all sitting duck islands in a sea of enemies.
If Israel starts a war – it would be hell on our boys.
Have the generals thought about that?
Think Peace — Art
"Parents Sue SD Unified School District, Over Islamophobia Bullying Policy"
source: http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/education/sd-me-islamaphobia-lawsuit-20170523-story.html
Then the ADL immediately jumps to the head of the line, and re-engineers the program.
"SDUSD overturned its “anti-Islamophobia” bullying prevention initiative and adopted a new program entitled “No Place for Hate,” which was developed by the Anti-Defamation League."
source: https://www.adl.org/
source: https://www.fcdflegal.org/san-diego-unified-school-district-rescinds-anti-islamophobia-initiative/
[edit: previous post]
It’s important to note, that only after a federal lawsuit was being drafted by the San Diego parents, who argued the “Islamophobia Bullying Policy” was unconstitutional and that failure of this illegal policy’s implementation was imminent, did the ADL step in and try to retake control.
Remember the ADL is aligned with Zionist Israel, which is the primary driver behind millions of Muslim “refugees” flooding into Europe and the U.S.
So what's Trump and the Pentagon's reply? Spend more money, that will make Russia cower.
If advanced degrees could be given in stupidity with a minor in chest-thumping, the Pentagon and the WH would be full of PhD's in asininity.
It’s the same regarding Russia’s public education system vs the US’s public education system. The more money the US throws at a failed system, the worse the results.
Wrong : the correct depiction being = The more money the US throws at a failed DEMOCRAT system, the worse it gets.
Look, the US edumacation system has been run and ruined exclusively by DEMOCRATS over the last sixty years.
97 % of all teachers, professors and administrators are Democrats, and these Democrat crazies have subverted and converted the school/universities into marxist indoctrination camps.
I am not saying that the Republicans are much better, however the destructive marxist angle in not prevalent amongst Republicans, such as it is amongst Democrats, period.
The big question is : How long can Hillsdale hold out.
Authenticjazzman "Mensa" qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army Vet, and pro jazz artist.
Just now, Trump cutting over a quarter billion of the United Nations budget, the UN hilariously BTFO (blown the f-ck out) as some alt-righters are saying
The UN which just helped kill tens of thousands in Libya, denying Libyans the health care & education they had before, the UN helping render Libya to extremist warlords who sell human beings as slaves ... the UN whose 'peacekeeping forces' have been involved in rape and child prostitution
Some solace for the ghost of murdered Qaddafi from Trump here
People need to look past surface rhetoric ... Trump's 'Jerusalem is Israel's capital' gambit, has united Muslims like never before, Sunni uniting with Shia, Hamas with Fatah, Turkey with Iran ... Israel is more of a pariah than it has been in years, and 'one state' for Palestine-Israel is coming into view ... and Trump did all that with just one 'silly' announcement, leveraging Jewish over-reach against the Zionist project itself ... by bumbling 'accident', or was this in fact the plan of high-IQ-clever Trump?
And, enduringly, Trump has shown hundreds of millions of people the legitimacy of expressing the truth that very often, the News is Fake ... that is an eternal gift from Trump that people will keep through their lifetimes
Yes, Trump is 'compromised', his likely-necessary-for-survival dalliances with the kosher nostra, the military-industrial complex, and the usurers and financiers of Wall Street ... Trump has connected with enough support inside the system, so that he is still alive and still there in the White House
But perhaps Trump is more than a bumbling, arch-Zionist system-tied billionaire doing some good 'by accident' ... perhaps Trump is someone who, very courageously - accepting even great damage to his own ego and reputation - has accepted the burden of personal partnership with the dark side, in order to do some pieces of great good that no US President ever did before
Except for Ivanka and grand children – I could give that hopeful narrative a spin.
But the most likely thing to happen, is that that Israel creates a false flag and they draw Trump into a war.
Sorry!
Think Peace — Art
p.s. Another war would break America.
What we now have is AINO.
Surely the anti-interventionist message is an essential component in any honest initiative towards making America great again? Surely that was what was referred to in The Art of War where it says that military conflicts should be avoided wherever possible and where unavoidable be quick and decisive or they would drag on allowing corruption and profiteering which would result in great hardship and the people would suffer and become disillusioned with the leadership until the nation itself was imperilled?
Did I miss something?
He tried. Everywhere he goes he is met with an utter lack of people willing to take him seriously. That shouldn't surprise us though. I just wanted to mention how heartening it is when I make a comment on Israel-related articles at TAC calling for your immediate return and my voice is echoed by so many voices that soon a full half of the comment thread consists of calls for your reinstatement as a contributor there!
Frankie P
Frankie P,
Many kudos to you – we are going up in number – thanks!
Art
So what's Trump and the Pentagon's reply? Spend more money, that will make Russia cower.
If advanced degrees could be given in stupidity with a minor in chest-thumping, the Pentagon and the WH would be full of PhD's in asininity.
{… and from what happened to that US destroyer that got all of its EW capabilities shut off by ONE Russian jet flying overhead,….}
I have read this story repeated in many places, but there is NO proof it actually happened. I find it very hard to believe that a fighter jet electronics can generate enough power to shut off all the EW of a destroyer. A destroyer would have orders of magnitude more power generating capacity, including power generation for all its electronic/electrical equipment, and its EW systems, deep in the bowels of a metal clad ship, would be protected/defended against interference or countermeasures.
{… they also appear to have superior electronic warfare weapons.}
This one appears to be quite true for general EW systems.
I read somewhere that the Russian Krasukha (or a version of it) was responsible for bringing down the RQ-170 US drone that Iranians captured intact. Again, no independent confirmation, but the EW power generating and jamming equation favours a truck vs a drone. And the fact that RQ-170 did not crash, rather landed clean, lends credence to it being jammed and taken over.
He tried. Everywhere he goes he is met with an utter lack of people willing to take him seriously. That shouldn't surprise us though. I just wanted to mention how heartening it is when I make a comment on Israel-related articles at TAC calling for your immediate return and my voice is echoed by so many voices that soon a full half of the comment thread consists of calls for your reinstatement as a contributor there!
Frankie P
Hey Frankie,
TAC is moderated. I was never able to get a comment published, so I gave up. (And I’m pretty civil, so I couldn’t figure it out.) What does it say about TAC that they published all the comments for Phil?
{ the US’s public education system}
US’s public mis-education system has been specifically re-purposed to NOT educate the studes, but to dumb them down. No longer need to teach hard sciences. Instead, teach various permutations of genders that supposedly exist, and are waiting to be discovered. Who needs facts and evidence when you can manufacture your own, and force everybody else to accept them as fact.
You don’t want thinking people that might ask too many questions, and potentially upset the apple cart.
You want borderline mentally-challenged taxpayers -cattle – that will stay within the confines of the electrified fences, concentrate on chewing grass, and keep producing milk and steaks for the cowboys – The Rulers.
I thought that Giraldi had given in to tendency to overgeneralize (and oversimplify?) by way of analyzing Korea as part of the ME — all about Greater Israel and so forth — but Jacques Sheete goes much farther toward a monomanic universe, from FDR all the way back to the original sin of paper currency:
I have no such grandiose design in mind, something more modest in scope: I simply seek to remind Giraldi and many other commenters lately that they might be a bit slapdash in lumping the Korea problem in with “Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and numerous lesser stops along the way in places like Somalia, Panama and before Syria” — as though Korea were just some kind of example problem to be worked by students from a workbook to accompany the main textbook, Kissinger’s USA and Realpolitik, from the 20th Century onward.
“Need to lead” is problematic at best, as is the need to be led. But isn’t there something more to the story? Or is it just a matter of throwing it all away and starting over again? …. like suppose that Korea is the baby …. and the whole CIA-inspired neocon mess is the bathwater?
There's a lot of chatter about an opening for 3rd parties, but this will only be successful if they COOPERATE. That means left and right together, not just all the progs huddled together like they are doing. If they hope for a swing vote to make real changes in the war economy, they'll have to do some serious bargaining (like in Europe? Gasp, clutch pearls...) They will have to divvy things up and pool resources.
I have considered this 3rd party cooperation recently. Despite divergent views on a number of (largely red herring) issues, the Libertarians, Greens, Reform, Peace and Freedom, Socialists, and Constitution Parties are all united in opposing an interventionist foreign policy and reducing or virtually eliminating the federal national “security” apparatus.
I do believe there is an opening, albeit a slim one, for a “super” third party to gain traction, with a focus on the issue of ending the empire and an agreement to consult and compromise on the rest of the “issues” with each other. I have no real idea how to facilitate this consortium of rag-tag disparate political philosophies (I am but a humble internet comment poster going by the handle of poop), but it seems to be worth a shot given that the current trajectory of our rulers is leading to unmitigated disaster.
I considered it back in the '70s. Gave up on the idea when the Libertarian Party of the time came begging because it couldn't pay its bills.
I thought to my stupid lil self...why would I support a bankrupt party in it's attempt to get a chance to run the already bankrupt country? My lil pea brain reasoned that if they couldn't run a party responsibly, they probably wouldn't be the best bets to run the country.
I could still be wrong, tho, and I wish you 'n Robin godspeed 'n goodtimes!
"Need to lead" is problematic at best, as is the need to be led. But isn't there something more to the story? Or is it just a matter of throwing it all away and starting over again? .... like suppose that Korea is the baby .... and the whole CIA-inspired neocon mess is the bathwater?
Nah, Giraldi is correct in his lumping, he just didn’t go far enough, while I went a bit far in lumping the need to lead with Massachusetts’ paper printing, but it’s all lumpable in the basket labeled, ” Government Perfidy.” I guess I should have changed by comment to address the need to plunder, which is what it’s all about. Leadership is a pretty convenient pretext for plunder, as always.
Anyway, if the “need to lead ” concept doesn’t cut it for ya, you may want to revisit Beveridge’s speech, “The March of the Flag.”
I do believe there is an opening, albeit a slim one, for a "super" third party to gain traction, with a focus on the issue of ending the empire and an agreement to consult and compromise on the rest of the "issues" with each other. I have no real idea how to facilitate this consortium of rag-tag disparate political philosophies (I am but a humble internet comment poster going by the handle of poop), but it seems to be worth a shot given that the current trajectory of our rulers is leading to unmitigated disaster.
Well bless yer precious lil pea-pickin heart!
I considered it back in the ’70s. Gave up on the idea when the Libertarian Party of the time came begging because it couldn’t pay its bills.
I thought to my stupid lil self…why would I support a bankrupt party in it’s attempt to get a chance to run the already bankrupt country? My lil pea brain reasoned that if they couldn’t run a party responsibly, they probably wouldn’t be the best bets to run the country.
I could still be wrong, tho, and I wish you ‘n Robin godspeed ‘n goodtimes!
But the most likely thing to happen, is that that Israel creates a false flag and they draw Trump into a war.
Sorry!
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. Another war would break America.
Art, America was broken only about 5 short years after the 1783 Treaty of Paris. After that the spirit of the thing vanished forever and we merely exchanged one yoke for another, and it’s become heavier with the passage of time.
What we now have is AINO.
{... they also appear to have superior electronic warfare weapons.}This one appears to be quite true for general EW systems.
I read somewhere that the Russian Krasukha (or a version of it) was responsible for bringing down the RQ-170 US drone that Iranians captured intact. Again, no independent confirmation, but the EW power generating and jamming equation favours a truck vs a drone. And the fact that RQ-170 did not crash, rather landed clean, lends credence to it being jammed and taken over.
Yet the ship ran away, never to return.
"Parents Sue SD Unified School District, Over Islamophobia Bullying Policy"
source: http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/education/sd-me-islamaphobia-lawsuit-20170523-story.html
Then the ADL immediately jumps to the head of the line, and re-engineers the program.
"SDUSD overturned its “anti-Islamophobia” bullying prevention initiative and adopted a new program entitled “No Place for Hate,” which was developed by the Anti-Defamation League."
source: https://www.adl.org/
source: https://www.fcdflegal.org/san-diego-unified-school-district-rescinds-anti-islamophobia-initiative/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UaBmnrzEHY
Congratulations Suckers.
Vent your spleen at Muslims while licking the boots of the (((elites))) who created their refugee & migrant sitiation.
Abrahamism, the world’s oldest racket;
infringing on mankind’s free will for 2700 years;
providing its “shepherds” with a thimble full of love/wisdom, and the “sacred” least-common-denominator with which to produce equivalent-fractions in the form of blind followers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOABjtNMYXQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbTrvHdHijg
…..
…..
TAC is moderated. I was never able to get a comment published, so I gave up. (And I'm pretty civil, so I couldn't figure it out.) What does it say about TAC that they published all the comments for Phil?
Unz has the same size readership as The American Cuck, except the Cuck median demographic is probably around 78 years old.. The Cuck reflects everything wrong with Conservatism Inc and probably uses guest moderators from the ADL, as any comment even remotely anti jooie elite is axed immediately. Humble nsa managed to get permanently banned for making fun of Dreher (Saint Rod)…….for awhile his holiness was posting pictures of himself in various do-gooder poses proving he is more righteous than the rest of us. My favorite was St. Rod ladling out some kind of food bank slop to various obese swamp rat refugees after their annual flood. Note that Unz and TACuck have little effect on the culture as compared to the massively larger jooie alternative sites like Drudge, Breitbart, etc.
The point of my question was that TAC, which has terminated Phil, nevertheless chooses to publish numerous comments in his support. (h/t to Frankie P) Curious.
Nope.
Trump and Kushner are mobbed up to the gills. And Trump is going to do as he is told.
WBAL Baltimore-Nov 29, 2017
The real estate firm owned by Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is asking a federal judge to protect the names of investors as the firm … Kushner’s firms are fighting the lawsuit and recently asked a federal judge for an order that keeps the names of the company’s investors confidential
And this is why ..:
Lev Leviev
‘If the name of Lev Leviev, which has come up in recent reports about the investigations of Jared Kushner’s Russian connections, rings familiar, it’s not without good reason
The Guardian this week reported on several joint business ventures that Prevezon undertook with Leviev’s Africa-Israel Investments, both in the U.S. and Europe, and which were later alleged to be vehicles for money-laundering by Prevezon. In May, two days before the trial was due to start, Prevezon settled out of court for $6 million, said the report, which explored the “overlapping connections” between Leviev and Kushner. Prevezon had been investigated for the suspected laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars taken in tax fraud from the Russian treasury, but as part of the settlement deal was not required to admit guilt. Prosecutors claimed that Prevezon was using real estate deals to launder the cash
Raz Steinmetz
The Kushner Companies, would spend about $190 million over the next few months on dozens of apartment buildings in tony Lower Manhattan neighborhoods including the East Village, the West Village and SoHo. For much of the roughly $50 million in down payments, Mr. Kushner turned to an undisclosed overseas partner. Public records and shell companies shield the investor’s identity. But, it turns out, the money came from a member of Israel’s Steinmetz family, which built a fortune as one of the world’s leading diamond traders. A Kushner Companies spokeswoman and several Steinmetz representatives say Raz Steinmetz, 53, was behind the deals. His uncle, and the family’s most prominent figure, is the billionaire Beny Steinmetz, who is under scrutiny by law enforcement authorities in four countries.
Daniel Steinmetz
In November 2012, The Financial Times reported on the Guinea bribery investigation, setting off coverage around the world. Steinmetz, owner of Steinmetz diamonds Botswana, may have stashed away $264 million in a protected Swiss bank account to evade taxes. Steinmetz was alleged to have shared the account with *Dan Gertler,* with whom he had partnerships in the Congo. Steinmetz was said to have controlled half a billion dollars at the bank between 2006 and 2007.Steinmetz isn’t the only one in the diamond business that is getting in trouble in the HSBC investigation, but Lev Leviev and Maurice Tempelsman are also coming under scrutiny. Since Belgian authorities charged HSBC with fraud and money laundering over its dealings with certain diamond dealers, Russian-Israeli billionaire Lev Leviev, Maurice Tempelsman and his company Lazare Kaplan International might be implicated.
*Beny Steinmetz..
Uncle of Raz , brother of Daniel and partner with Lev Leviev
Beny Steinmetz’s legal problems began to surface a few weeks after the first investment with the Kushner company.The Kushner Companies made an even bigger deal with the Raz Steinmetz team a few months later, in January 2013, spending about $130 million on a portfolio of 17 apartment buildings across Lower Manhattan. A few weeks later, a BSG Resources representative named Frederic Cilins — meeting in a diner at the Jacksonville, Fla., airport — urged Ms. Touré, by then the widow of the Guinean president, to destroy paperwork documenting alleged bribes.
Beny Steinmetz was arrested in August in Israel
ALL these people loaned money to Kushner. All are Jews, with Russian and Ukrainian connections
ALL are under investigation for money laundering, tax evasion in off shore accounts,, bribery, etc etc.
ALL of Kushner loans have come from these guys plus the Bank of Israel, plus Deutsche Bank in Germany that was laundering Russian money thru their Russian branch passing it to Cyprus and other off shore investment entities to NY and London real estate deals.
ALL of them are interconnected with each other.
Kushner’s connection to the Chabah Jews, namely Lev Leviev, became Trumps connection also.
Both Kushner and Trump, who had had 4 bankruptcies already, were desperate for loans after the 2008 RE crash and US banks would not do business with either of them..
That Leviev connection connected both Kushner and Trump to the other wheeler dealer Jews above. Leviev himself was in money trouble from bad real estate deals and looking for money to keep his Africa-Israel company afloat.
That was the beginning of the partnerships and loans between the money laundering Russian Israeli Jews and then they steered Kushner and Trump to Deutsche bank that was laundering the Russian money.
If Mueller gets Trump he’s going to have to go thru and expose the Jewish criminal fraction above—-which is just the bottom rung of the larger Russian money laundering gang at the state owned Russian VTA bank.
During Levey's tenure, HSBC has dodged numerous charges of fraud and money laundering. nb: Matt Taibbi: The Vampire Squid Occupies Trump's White House
After running against Goldman as a candidate, Donald Trump licks the boots of the world's largest investment bank
HSBC charged in Belgium over money laundering, tax fraud | Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-hsbc-belgium-courts/hsbc-charged-in-belgium-over-money-laundering-tax-fraud-idUKKCN0J119H20141117
Nov 17, 2014 - L) with tax fraud and money laundering, accusing the British-based bank of offering diamond dealers and other wealthy clients ways of hiding cash and evading tax. Prosecutors said on Monday the charges related to business carried out by a Swiss unit of HSBC for wealth management clients, many of them from the large diamond trade in the northern Belgian city of Antwerp.
Levey's work in US Treasury Dept. took a different approach: Juan Zarate, charter member of Levey's "guerrillas in grey suits" that combines US Treasury Department functions with spying and counter-terrorism, is now a member of "the Board that oversees the Vatican's Institute for the Works of Religion ("IOR"), a move announced by Cardinal Pell of the Vatican Finance Ministry as part of Pope Francis I's efforts to clean up the finances of the Vatican."
Another former member of Levey's unique US Treasury -cum - spy agency, Katherine Bauer, former Treasury Department Assistant Director of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes in the Obama Administration, was among the 55 members of a delegation organized by AIPAC-spin-off Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP) that Robert Satloff led recently.
According to Satloff,
Do you have data? What’s your source? How many people read this column weekly? [That, I would really like to know.] How many people read TAC and UR? There are plenty of old people here. What’s the basis for your guess about TAC?
The point of my question was that TAC, which has terminated Phil, nevertheless chooses to publish numerous comments in his support. (h/t to Frankie P) Curious.
The 1690 raid on Quebec is very interesting. I’ll try to find out more about it Was it approved by the British government? Or did the raiders just set out on their own?
The point of my question was that TAC, which has terminated Phil, nevertheless chooses to publish numerous comments in his support. (h/t to Frankie P) Curious.
Go to webstatsdomain.org. Unz.com is ranked #33,677 in the world. theamericancuck is ranked #38,938 in the world. drudgereport.com is rated #709 in the world. These are “alexa rankings” so you will have to research their methodology. Independent research here indicates theamericancuck.com ranks in the top ten for visits by residents of nursing homes.
I happened to view a Trump promo last evening. The one with about a dozen people thanking the president for doing things in the remarkable fashion he does. One female had an example giving thanks for Trump’s ‘supporting Israel.’ She was probably extra appreciative of the president given the fact that a majority of Americans do not want to see the US Embassy moved to Jerusalem.
And Bari Weiss (ex of the WSJ) noted the optics of Nikki Haley at the UN vote. She apparently viewed it as the start of “(excellent art for) Haley 2020″ which will likely now be reflected in the editorial pages of the NY Times which she -now- edits.
Trump and Kushner are mobbed up to the gills. And Trump is going to do as he is told.
WBAL Baltimore-Nov 29, 2017
The real estate firm owned by Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is asking a federal judge to protect the names of investors as the firm … Kushner’s firms are fighting the lawsuit and recently asked a federal judge for an order that keeps the names of the company’s investors confidential
And this is why ..:
Lev Leviev
‘If the name of Lev Leviev, which has come up in recent reports about the investigations of Jared Kushner’s Russian connections, rings familiar, it’s not without good reason
The Guardian this week reported on several joint business ventures that Prevezon undertook with Leviev’s Africa-Israel Investments, both in the U.S. and Europe, and which were later alleged to be vehicles for money-laundering by Prevezon. In May, two days before the trial was due to start, Prevezon settled out of court for $6 million, said the report, which explored the “overlapping connections” between Leviev and Kushner. Prevezon had been investigated for the suspected laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars taken in tax fraud from the Russian treasury, but as part of the settlement deal was not required to admit guilt. Prosecutors claimed that Prevezon was using real estate deals to launder the cash
Raz Steinmetz
The Kushner Companies, would spend about $190 million over the next few months on dozens of apartment buildings in tony Lower Manhattan neighborhoods including the East Village, the West Village and SoHo. For much of the roughly $50 million in down payments, Mr. Kushner turned to an undisclosed overseas partner. Public records and shell companies shield the investor’s identity. But, it turns out, the money came from a member of Israel’s Steinmetz family, which built a fortune as one of the world’s leading diamond traders. A Kushner Companies spokeswoman and several Steinmetz representatives say Raz Steinmetz, 53, was behind the deals. His uncle, and the family’s most prominent figure, is the billionaire Beny Steinmetz, who is under scrutiny by law enforcement authorities in four countries.
Daniel Steinmetz
In November 2012, The Financial Times reported on the Guinea bribery investigation, setting off coverage around the world. Steinmetz, owner of Steinmetz diamonds Botswana, may have stashed away $264 million in a protected Swiss bank account to evade taxes. Steinmetz was alleged to have shared the account with *Dan Gertler,* with whom he had partnerships in the Congo. Steinmetz was said to have controlled half a billion dollars at the bank between 2006 and 2007.Steinmetz isn’t the only one in the diamond business that is getting in trouble in the HSBC investigation, but Lev Leviev and Maurice Tempelsman are also coming under scrutiny. Since Belgian authorities charged HSBC with fraud and money laundering over its dealings with certain diamond dealers, Russian-Israeli billionaire Lev Leviev, Maurice Tempelsman and his company Lazare Kaplan International might be implicated.
*Beny Steinmetz..
Uncle of Raz , brother of Daniel and partner with Lev Leviev
Beny Steinmetz’s legal problems began to surface a few weeks after the first investment with the Kushner company.The Kushner Companies made an even bigger deal with the Raz Steinmetz team a few months later, in January 2013, spending about $130 million on a portfolio of 17 apartment buildings across Lower Manhattan. A few weeks later, a BSG Resources representative named Frederic Cilins — meeting in a diner at the Jacksonville, Fla., airport — urged Ms. Touré, by then the widow of the Guinean president, to destroy paperwork documenting alleged bribes.
Beny Steinmetz was arrested in August in Israel
ALL these people loaned money to Kushner. All are Jews, with Russian and Ukrainian connections
ALL are under investigation for money laundering, tax evasion in off shore accounts,, bribery, etc etc.
ALL of Kushner loans have come from these guys plus the Bank of Israel, plus Deutsche Bank in Germany that was laundering Russian money thru their Russian branch passing it to Cyprus and other off shore investment entities to NY and London real estate deals.
ALL of them are interconnected with each other.
Kushner’s connection to the Chabah Jews, namely Lev Leviev, became Trumps connection also.
Both Kushner and Trump, who had had 4 bankruptcies already, were desperate for loans after the 2008 RE crash and US banks would not do business with either of them..
That Leviev connection connected both Kushner and Trump to the other wheeler dealer Jews above. Leviev himself was in money trouble from bad real estate deals and looking for money to keep his Africa-Israel company afloat.
That was the beginning of the partnerships and loans between the money laundering Russian Israeli Jews and then they steered Kushner and Trump to Deutsche bank that was laundering the Russian money.
If Mueller gets Trump he's going to have to go thru and expose the Jewish criminal fraction above----which is just the bottom rung of the larger Russian money laundering gang at the state owned Russian VTA bank.
Good expose. He’s up to his neck in Jooz, lol.
With your forbearance, KenH -----
US is not a "policeman," it's an aggressor.
Sanctions are not "diplomacy," they are acts of war.
Israel is not an "ally," it is a leech; more specifically, it is the entity that has carried out a long-term subversion of the government, finances and people of the United States.
And Phil, US is not really "searching" for a "National Security Strategy," it's deliberately avoiding confronting the real adversary to US interests and the people of the USA; namely, Israel.
--
Fort Bragg is the largest military base in the world.
Several thousand military vehicles -- tanks, trucks, jeeps, etc. -- are used or stored at Ft. Bragg.
They are all sand-colored or desert camouflaged.
Is the USA surrounded by deserts that US military forces are defending, or is Israel surrounded by deserts, and USA is defending Israel?
What a great comment!
It’s apparently more simple (and cheaper) than that. Rather than hire monitors, it appears that TAC has simply compiled a list of regular Unz commenters and automatically blocks comments coming from anyone on the list.
Phil nails it.
It was always a long shot – things have come to such a baleful pass in our country – that a Donald Trump could only be a last, worst hope. So it’s confirmed with his capitulation there can be no hope for change from elite policies that beggar the American people.
About all that’s left to take satisfaction from is that despite the cave-ins, those elites still hate him and want him impeached. That would be a case of the chickens coming home to roost, a deep state regime change right here at home. Maybe it would be a good thing, ending the pretense of democratic accountability, exposing the truth of how our nation became a cesspool of oligarchy. Admitting we’ve hit bottom could be the recognition that our leaders’ addiction to empire has ruined our notion of republic.
He tried. Everywhere he goes he is met with an utter lack of people willing to take him seriously. That shouldn't surprise us though. I just wanted to mention how heartening it is when I make a comment on Israel-related articles at TAC calling for your immediate return and my voice is echoed by so many voices that soon a full half of the comment thread consists of calls for your reinstatement as a contributor there!
Frankie P
I’ve written them myself. Last time I looked, the author archive was still there, though.
” The more money the US throws at a failed system, the worse the results”
Wrong : the correct depiction being = The more money the US throws at a failed DEMOCRAT system, the worse it gets.
Look, the US edumacation system has been run and ruined exclusively by DEMOCRATS over the last sixty years.
97 % of all teachers, professors and administrators are Democrats, and these Democrat crazies have subverted and converted the school/universities into marxist indoctrination camps.
I am not saying that the Republicans are much better, however the destructive marxist angle in not prevalent amongst Republicans, such as it is amongst Democrats, period.
The big question is : How long can Hillsdale hold out.
Authenticjazzman “Mensa” qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army Vet, and pro jazz artist.
Vent your spleen at Muslims while licking the boots of the (((elites))) who created their refugee & migrant sitiation.
Don’t forget to overlook these members, of humanity’s “elite.”
Abrahamism, the world’s oldest racket;
infringing on mankind’s free will for 2700 years;
providing its “shepherds” with a thimble full of love/wisdom, and the “sacred” least-common-denominator with which to produce equivalent-fractions in the form of blind followers.
…..
…..
I think it would be more reasonable to expect Jonah Goldberg to BE a wife than to have a wife. In fact, it would be reasonable to assume that Jonah is Nikki Haley’s wife.
Students love Trump's tax plan... WHEN TOLD IT'S BERNIE'S
'President Donald Trump’s proposal for comprehensive tax reform was almost immediately dismissed as heartless and impractical by his political opponents.
When the same ideas are packaged under Bernie Sanders' name, however, liberal college students excitedly endorsed them.'
see:
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=9997
A chilling study shows how hostile college students are toward free speech
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/a-chilling-study-shows-how-hostile-college-students-are-toward-free-speech/2017/09/18/cbb1a234-9ca8-11e7-9083-fbfddf6804c2_story.html?utm_term=.c2e1d015ad87
Hate Speech & First Amendment: Not Protected, Say College Students ...
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/451523/hate-speech-first-amendment-not-protected-say-college-students
While Trump was campaigning, I commented somewhere that nothing he said should be taken as representative of his personal beliefs. His speeches, after all, were written for him by others. It seems likely to me that those “others” had their own axes to grind and handed their ideas off to Trump in speeches written for him so that he could present them as his own.
Trump doesn’t seem to remember most of what he promised while campaigning.
Trump and Kushner are mobbed up to the gills. And Trump is going to do as he is told.
WBAL Baltimore-Nov 29, 2017
The real estate firm owned by Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is asking a federal judge to protect the names of investors as the firm … Kushner’s firms are fighting the lawsuit and recently asked a federal judge for an order that keeps the names of the company’s investors confidential
And this is why ..:
Lev Leviev
‘If the name of Lev Leviev, which has come up in recent reports about the investigations of Jared Kushner’s Russian connections, rings familiar, it’s not without good reason
The Guardian this week reported on several joint business ventures that Prevezon undertook with Leviev’s Africa-Israel Investments, both in the U.S. and Europe, and which were later alleged to be vehicles for money-laundering by Prevezon. In May, two days before the trial was due to start, Prevezon settled out of court for $6 million, said the report, which explored the “overlapping connections” between Leviev and Kushner. Prevezon had been investigated for the suspected laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars taken in tax fraud from the Russian treasury, but as part of the settlement deal was not required to admit guilt. Prosecutors claimed that Prevezon was using real estate deals to launder the cash
Raz Steinmetz
The Kushner Companies, would spend about $190 million over the next few months on dozens of apartment buildings in tony Lower Manhattan neighborhoods including the East Village, the West Village and SoHo. For much of the roughly $50 million in down payments, Mr. Kushner turned to an undisclosed overseas partner. Public records and shell companies shield the investor’s identity. But, it turns out, the money came from a member of Israel’s Steinmetz family, which built a fortune as one of the world’s leading diamond traders. A Kushner Companies spokeswoman and several Steinmetz representatives say Raz Steinmetz, 53, was behind the deals. His uncle, and the family’s most prominent figure, is the billionaire Beny Steinmetz, who is under scrutiny by law enforcement authorities in four countries.
Daniel Steinmetz
In November 2012, The Financial Times reported on the Guinea bribery investigation, setting off coverage around the world. Steinmetz, owner of Steinmetz diamonds Botswana, may have stashed away $264 million in a protected Swiss bank account to evade taxes. Steinmetz was alleged to have shared the account with *Dan Gertler,* with whom he had partnerships in the Congo. Steinmetz was said to have controlled half a billion dollars at the bank between 2006 and 2007.Steinmetz isn’t the only one in the diamond business that is getting in trouble in the HSBC investigation, but Lev Leviev and Maurice Tempelsman are also coming under scrutiny. Since Belgian authorities charged HSBC with fraud and money laundering over its dealings with certain diamond dealers, Russian-Israeli billionaire Lev Leviev, Maurice Tempelsman and his company Lazare Kaplan International might be implicated.
*Beny Steinmetz..
Uncle of Raz , brother of Daniel and partner with Lev Leviev
Beny Steinmetz’s legal problems began to surface a few weeks after the first investment with the Kushner company.The Kushner Companies made an even bigger deal with the Raz Steinmetz team a few months later, in January 2013, spending about $130 million on a portfolio of 17 apartment buildings across Lower Manhattan. A few weeks later, a BSG Resources representative named Frederic Cilins — meeting in a diner at the Jacksonville, Fla., airport — urged Ms. Touré, by then the widow of the Guinean president, to destroy paperwork documenting alleged bribes.
Beny Steinmetz was arrested in August in Israel
ALL these people loaned money to Kushner. All are Jews, with Russian and Ukrainian connections
ALL are under investigation for money laundering, tax evasion in off shore accounts,, bribery, etc etc.
ALL of Kushner loans have come from these guys plus the Bank of Israel, plus Deutsche Bank in Germany that was laundering Russian money thru their Russian branch passing it to Cyprus and other off shore investment entities to NY and London real estate deals.
ALL of them are interconnected with each other.
Kushner’s connection to the Chabah Jews, namely Lev Leviev, became Trumps connection also.
Both Kushner and Trump, who had had 4 bankruptcies already, were desperate for loans after the 2008 RE crash and US banks would not do business with either of them..
That Leviev connection connected both Kushner and Trump to the other wheeler dealer Jews above. Leviev himself was in money trouble from bad real estate deals and looking for money to keep his Africa-Israel company afloat.
That was the beginning of the partnerships and loans between the money laundering Russian Israeli Jews and then they steered Kushner and Trump to Deutsche bank that was laundering the Russian money.
If Mueller gets Trump he's going to have to go thru and expose the Jewish criminal fraction above----which is just the bottom rung of the larger Russian money laundering gang at the state owned Russian VTA bank.
According to James Petras, who has closely followed Levey’s career, “Levey got his Treasury job largely because the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) put the position in place and then lobbied successfully for his appointment.”
During Levey’s tenure, HSBC has dodged numerous charges of fraud and money laundering.
nb: Matt Taibbi: The Vampire Squid Occupies Trump’s White House
After running against Goldman as a candidate, Donald Trump licks the boots of the world’s largest investment bank
HSBC charged in Belgium over money laundering, tax fraud | Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-hsbc-belgium-courts/hsbc-charged-in-belgium-over-money-laundering-tax-fraud-idUKKCN0J119H20141117
Nov 17, 2014 – L) with tax fraud and money laundering, accusing the British-based bank of offering diamond dealers and other wealthy clients ways of hiding cash and evading tax. Prosecutors said on Monday the charges related to business carried out by a Swiss unit of HSBC for wealth management clients, many of them from the large diamond trade in the northern Belgian city of Antwerp.
Levey’s work in US Treasury Dept. took a different approach:
Juan Zarate, charter member of Levey’s “guerrillas in grey suits” that combines US Treasury Department functions with spying and counter-terrorism, is now a member of “the Board that oversees the Vatican’s Institute for the Works of Religion (“IOR”), a move announced by Cardinal Pell of the Vatican Finance Ministry as part of Pope Francis I’s efforts to clean up the finances of the Vatican.”
Another former member of Levey’s unique US Treasury -cum – spy agency, Katherine Bauer, former Treasury Department Assistant Director of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes in the Obama Administration, was among the 55 members of a delegation organized by AIPAC-spin-off Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP) that Robert Satloff led recently.
According to Satloff,
The Jews do crimes - pay fines – then go out and steal some more. No Jew goes to jail.
We are helpless bystanders in our own country. Everyone lives in fear of the Jew juggernaut that is the US government. Except for one vote in the Supreme Court – all of the US government is in the hands of the Jew parasites. The congress, the generals, and the administrations are helplessly infected with Jews.
A crash is required – better now then latter?
Think Peace ---- Art
{Yet the ship ran away, never to return.}
From what I read in non-MSM (some Russian) sources, it was because Russian coastal defense had installed many new, modern anti-ship missile batteries on Crimea’s coastline, and they let the destroyer know they were being tracked and were in their sights. Don’t know how it was done, but apparently the US destroyer’s captain took it seriously.
the world as a place where enemies and threats prevail, requiring an always truculent response and an overwhelming military to back up the words.
… the world as a place where enemies and threats prevail, requiring … an overwhelming military …
Yes, this.
And here is the Yinon II plan:
Abrahamism, the world’s oldest racket;
infringing on mankind’s free will for 2700 years;
providing its “shepherds” with a thimble full of love/wisdom, and the “sacred” least-common-denominator with which to produce equivalent-fractions in the form of blind followers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOABjtNMYXQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbTrvHdHijg
…..
…..
Your bigotry and ignorance runneth over.
Seeing that we don't agree with one another's opinions and/or dogmatisms.
As for Muslims being “dogmatists,” well they get to be included as bigots as well.
And don't forget this makes the “prophet Muhammad,” a bigot too.
Seems difficult to escape bigotry, in this ignorant world.
source: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/bigot
source: http://www.islamic-laws.com/download/Islaamic_Sharia_Law_sunni.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UC2VQjSgpso
FYI, no one comes here to read comments like that. No one cares about your opinion about another commenter, so please try to add something useful to the discussion, if possible. If not, kindly take a hike and quit wasting everyone's time.
Trolls are not welcome here.
I couldn't believe my eyes when I came across this headline, Rep. Steve King: 'Diversity is not our strength'
Who would have expected a member of congress to come out and publicly reject the Kosher Kool-Aid mantra The Lobby has been propagating for the last several decades?
It just goes to show that there are still some people left who truly understand the gravity of the situation enough to be willing to risk all to avoid falling into the abyss.
Unzers should reach out to Rep. King and thank him for taking such a courageous position.
P.S. All it takes is a trickle that could lead to a stream that eventually becomes a river that leads to an ocean.
Anyone with a minimal reading comprehension level and who maintains even a passing knowledge of American politics could have anticipated Rep. King’s position.
I suspect that global domination is, was and will always be the game. As long as there’s a Putin to thumb his nose at the Fiend, ((they’re)) going to try to crush such resistance. It’s the people of the planet vs. the zio-fiend.
sounds like they got David Frum and Max Boot to torture the English language to mean its opposite.. so that ‘America first’, actually means America last = or ‘the exceptional people’ who need to spill their blood and treasure all over the globe (slaughtering untold innocents) in pursuit of Israeli, Jewish supremacism/domination.
How tiresome this has come to be, and transparent.
we all know by now that such language means = America as global bully/golem destroying nations, lynching world leaders and slaughtering and maiming and displacing millions upon millions to bolster Israel and terrorize the planet into submission to Bibi/Rothschild. Duh
for how long are the people of the planet going to countenance this?
you can go back to the world wars too
The destruction and subsequent enslavement of Russia and Europe has brought us to where we are today. The West needs a Putin to wrest itself from the demon’s grip. Our hope was that Trump would end up being that Putin.
I once read that a [Zionist] Jew will shout at you to ‘stop kicking him’ – as he’s kicking you
Moi, How do you define or describe the significance of Abraham, from your point of view?
Let me do Mr Giraldi’s job for him on one point. “Russia is using subversive measures to weaken the credibility of America’s commitment to Europe, undermine transatlantic unity, and weaken European institutions and governments”. Putin doesn’t need to do that. The US is doing it for him! Obama’s failure to stand up firmly to Putin in Ukraine undermines, probably irreversibly, “the credibility of America’s commitment to Europe” and thereby “transatlantic unity”. Trump has made matters worse by appearing to snuggle up to Putin and by his remarks about NATO. As for weakening “European institutions and governments”, the attacks on the EU and on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of European states appear to be a CIA-run job, using both American NGOs and Russian sources, to manipulate and/or rig our elections and referenda and to fund or even create, anti-EU political parties in the Member States. Thus, Russian nationals, probably also the Russian government, are complicit in that campaign but they are just “useful idiots”, being used to advance the cause of US global hegemony. What happens when the Russian backwoodsmen wake up to that?
every now and then there’s a gem
I think for most of Les Deplorables it meant remembering the forgotten man
making America great again meant they would be able to have some hope that their children had a future in America
Trump’s message of MAGA was about this:
NOT this:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5FutDOUkAEoj92.jpg:large
if anything, I think it was a repudiation of war mongering (for Israel)
and in the defense of those who wanted war, and were willing to go fight (like Pat Tillman and so many others…)
they actually believed all the lies we were told about 9/11, and how the Muslim terrorists = ‘especially the Palestinians) hated us all and wanted to kill us all because we were free
I feel in fairness to those duped Americans, (and I suspect we all were at one time convinced that Muslims had something to do with 9/11), look how few people are willing to go on record today and say publically that 9/11 was an inside job?!
I would not suggest that Mr. Giraldi do so, (he’s shown enough [heroic] courage already) but in fairness to those who were/are angry about that singular atrocity, how can you blame them for wanting to kill the people who did that?!
If they actually believe it was Muslims who hate our freedom and want to kill us for being infidels, then a strong and even belligerent foreign policy sort of makes sense, no?
so my only humble point is that unless or until people are willing to repudiate the lies they tell about Muslims doing 9/11, then they can hardly blame the people who want to protect themselves from such acts of terror- by reining in the regimes in the Middle East that promote terror, as the ((liars)) (and people who actually did perpetrate 9/11) keep telling us all is Iran now.
we were dragged into the world wars by Zionist treachery, false flag attacks and devil’s lies
and now we’re being dragged into The Endless WarsⓊ by Zionist treachery, false flag attacks and devil’s lies
perhaps if we repudiate the lies, expose the criminals who actually perpetrated the heinous crimes and tell the truth about all the lies and scheming and Jewish supremacist treachery, we’ll find a light at the end of the tunnel and put a stake in the black heart of the Fiend
is all I’m sayin
Once again, I want to express my appreciation for data sets. The included NSS is helpful.
In my view, outside terrorists do not pose as great a threat as our porous borders. So I am hopeful that the immigration initiatives will be employed.
workingclass is one of the most astute commenters at this site
I’ve just sort of noticed that Unz’s own little schoolmarm has a thinly veiled bitterness for anyone who might be sympathetic to those irredeemable alt-righters -
(working class white guys who’re tired of getting fucked over by every institution of the kosher system)
it preens like a Christian, but I’ve never heard a Christian lady speak that way
there is a deep and abiding gall there that I’ve been noticing is festering
But regarding RobinG --
I scarcely knew my aunt, she lived some distance and did not speak English.
But Dad used to talk of one of her most memorable phrases -- "I right, You wrong."
You wrong about RobinG.
RobinG might get feisty, or despairing, at times, but you can count on RobinG to have Phil's back, and that's what counts. It's what we UFers would be well-advised to organize around
(sheesh. In a minute I'm gonna break out singing)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DwBirf4BWew
With your forbearance, KenH -----
US is not a "policeman," it's an aggressor.
Sanctions are not "diplomacy," they are acts of war.
Israel is not an "ally," it is a leech; more specifically, it is the entity that has carried out a long-term subversion of the government, finances and people of the United States.
And Phil, US is not really "searching" for a "National Security Strategy," it's deliberately avoiding confronting the real adversary to US interests and the people of the USA; namely, Israel.
--
Fort Bragg is the largest military base in the world.
Several thousand military vehicles -- tanks, trucks, jeeps, etc. -- are used or stored at Ft. Bragg.
They are all sand-colored or desert camouflaged.
Is the USA surrounded by deserts that US military forces are defending, or is Israel surrounded by deserts, and USA is defending Israel?
In my view, outside terrorists do not pose as great a threat as our porous borders. So I am hopeful that the immigration initiatives will be employed.
The real terrorists respect no borders — they have none of their own, for example; and in any event, they’re already in the USA in the highest, most carefully guarded positions of power and influence.
Corbett Report offers a word of Hope; that word is Anastrophe
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mIAmx6EPk3w/
Do I remember that you had any evidence about the St. Louis, the shipload of Jews who had fled Europe that was not allowed to land in US.... evidence of Zionists in the US (or elsewhere) who lobbied against giving them entry here, or do I imagine that? (Relevant to Jr.High history project, as discussed at Christmas party.) If so, would appreciate reference(s).
I have the Corbett Report as a favorite - he comes up with knowledgeable things.
In report was talking about a return to “local community” as the follow up to national government.
I agree 100%. After Rome fell, the Christian European people were organized in small communities – it was a peaceful time in Euro history.
People in communities where ownership is local, care more for each other.
In short - Main Street USA serves people better than national Wall Street.
Think Peace --- Art
I’m happy that you found it interesting and you ask a very good question, the answer to which I cannot provide, due to my ignorance about that specific question.
My main point was intended to present the idea that American government,(even colonial ones) never were moral entities. The debt incurred, and the promises made to legitimize the paper, were never repaid or fulfilled; the little guy (specifically the fighters paid with the worthless stuff) took it on the chin yet again.
BTW, since you seem to be a curious sort (a trait that I admire and encourage), you may want to grab yourself a copy of Dillon’s very informative and delightful read about the Treaty of Versailles and how it came to be, available on line:
It’s value goes far beyond the narrow subject of the treaty itself and gives extremely valuable insight about both the leadership imperative that Giraldi mentioned, but how politicians view themselves and the world they intend to control as well as the haphazard methods used to decide on and implement policies. I can attest to the veracity of his concepts from personal observation of the legislative processes. They are ineffably appalling.
The book also supports my contention that the “alleged need to lead” started long before the Korean war, and confirms that Wilson was possessed by the mission to impose his high ideals on the rest of the world, and that it ultimately led to many disasters as we all now know.
The British government required the colonies to raise and pay the costs of militias to fight in that war. Massachusetts didn’t have the money so the colonial officials issued paper money
I advocate that for the whole fetid system. It’s what I meant by boycotting it as much as possible. (My apologies to Robin! )
I second that and have noticed an unfortunate lack of contributions from that superb source. The guy knows his stuff and states it much better than I ever could.
Hey, Rurik. Going forward, I’d recommend using my shorthand for the same expression – i.e., The Dumb Goyim.
"Parents Sue SD Unified School District, Over Islamophobia Bullying Policy"
source: http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/education/sd-me-islamaphobia-lawsuit-20170523-story.html
Then the ADL immediately jumps to the head of the line, and re-engineers the program.
"SDUSD overturned its “anti-Islamophobia” bullying prevention initiative and adopted a new program entitled “No Place for Hate,” which was developed by the Anti-Defamation League."
source: https://www.adl.org/
source: https://www.fcdflegal.org/san-diego-unified-school-district-rescinds-anti-islamophobia-initiative/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UaBmnrzEHY
I love those clowns bemoaning special anti-bullying designed to help Muslims but then claim that Jews are the most poisecuted (sic) religion in America and thus insinuating that if any group deserves special status in public schools it is they. Their invocation of church and state separation go out the window where Jews are concerned.
Pulpit Rabbis at Policy Conference [from AD 2016]
https://www.aipac.org/connect/communities/your-synagogue/pulpit-rabbis-at-policy-conference
Board of Directors ( https://www.rescue.org/board-and-overseers )
501 (c) Nonprofit Tax Return ( https://goo.gl/ooP241 )
Panhandler's Page ( https://help.rescue.org/donate )
San Diego Ops ( https://www.rescue.org/united-states/san-diego-ca )...
Well sure, but did you notice the original broadcast date, 2011, so….. Everyone says it’s coming, but don’t hold your breath. (The Mahdi may get here first, lol.)
Do I remember that you had any evidence about the St. Louis, the shipload of Jews who had fled Europe that was not allowed to land in US…. evidence of Zionists in the US (or elsewhere) who lobbied against giving them entry here, or do I imagine that? (Relevant to Jr.High history project, as discussed at Christmas party.) If so, would appreciate reference(s).
Where's an omnipotent lobby when you need one?
Check this out:
http://www.hirhome.com/israel/leaders1.htm ** actually, relatively few German Jews died in Germany; most young Jews left, of the older Jews who remained, very many committed suicide.
Like most other laws, separation of Church(Synagogue) and State does not apply to Jews:
Pulpit Rabbis at Policy Conference [from AD 2016]
https://www.aipac.org/connect/communities/your-synagogue/pulpit-rabbis-at-policy-conference
Criticize Jews in America and you will be economically ruined unless you genuflect and prostrate yourself before them.
Problem is, it always says the same thing, this typical neocohen schizophrenic babble. I`m all for entertaining trolls, but this isn`t one.
But regarding RobinG --
I scarcely knew my aunt, she lived some distance and did not speak English.
But Dad used to talk of one of her most memorable phrases -- "I right, You wrong."
You wrong about RobinG.
RobinG might get feisty, or despairing, at times, but you can count on RobinG to have Phil's back, and that's what counts. It's what we UFers would be well-advised to organize around
(sheesh. In a minute I'm gonna break out singing)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DwBirf4BWew
they make me quake in my boots.
Keep’em shined, ’tis the season of miracles.
I can understand keeping the boots at the ready, but why are you promoting Hillary Clinton’s theme song?
the shipload of Jews who had fled Europe that was not allowed to land in US
Where’s an omnipotent lobby when you need one?
Trump and Kushner are mobbed up to the gills. And Trump is going to do as he is told.
WBAL Baltimore-Nov 29, 2017
The real estate firm owned by Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is asking a federal judge to protect the names of investors as the firm … Kushner’s firms are fighting the lawsuit and recently asked a federal judge for an order that keeps the names of the company’s investors confidential
And this is why ..:
Lev Leviev
‘If the name of Lev Leviev, which has come up in recent reports about the investigations of Jared Kushner’s Russian connections, rings familiar, it’s not without good reason
The Guardian this week reported on several joint business ventures that Prevezon undertook with Leviev’s Africa-Israel Investments, both in the U.S. and Europe, and which were later alleged to be vehicles for money-laundering by Prevezon. In May, two days before the trial was due to start, Prevezon settled out of court for $6 million, said the report, which explored the “overlapping connections” between Leviev and Kushner. Prevezon had been investigated for the suspected laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars taken in tax fraud from the Russian treasury, but as part of the settlement deal was not required to admit guilt. Prosecutors claimed that Prevezon was using real estate deals to launder the cash
Raz Steinmetz
The Kushner Companies, would spend about $190 million over the next few months on dozens of apartment buildings in tony Lower Manhattan neighborhoods including the East Village, the West Village and SoHo. For much of the roughly $50 million in down payments, Mr. Kushner turned to an undisclosed overseas partner. Public records and shell companies shield the investor’s identity. But, it turns out, the money came from a member of Israel’s Steinmetz family, which built a fortune as one of the world’s leading diamond traders. A Kushner Companies spokeswoman and several Steinmetz representatives say Raz Steinmetz, 53, was behind the deals. His uncle, and the family’s most prominent figure, is the billionaire Beny Steinmetz, who is under scrutiny by law enforcement authorities in four countries.
Daniel Steinmetz
In November 2012, The Financial Times reported on the Guinea bribery investigation, setting off coverage around the world. Steinmetz, owner of Steinmetz diamonds Botswana, may have stashed away $264 million in a protected Swiss bank account to evade taxes. Steinmetz was alleged to have shared the account with *Dan Gertler,* with whom he had partnerships in the Congo. Steinmetz was said to have controlled half a billion dollars at the bank between 2006 and 2007.Steinmetz isn’t the only one in the diamond business that is getting in trouble in the HSBC investigation, but Lev Leviev and Maurice Tempelsman are also coming under scrutiny. Since Belgian authorities charged HSBC with fraud and money laundering over its dealings with certain diamond dealers, Russian-Israeli billionaire Lev Leviev, Maurice Tempelsman and his company Lazare Kaplan International might be implicated.
*Beny Steinmetz..
Uncle of Raz , brother of Daniel and partner with Lev Leviev
Beny Steinmetz’s legal problems began to surface a few weeks after the first investment with the Kushner company.The Kushner Companies made an even bigger deal with the Raz Steinmetz team a few months later, in January 2013, spending about $130 million on a portfolio of 17 apartment buildings across Lower Manhattan. A few weeks later, a BSG Resources representative named Frederic Cilins — meeting in a diner at the Jacksonville, Fla., airport — urged Ms. Touré, by then the widow of the Guinean president, to destroy paperwork documenting alleged bribes.
Beny Steinmetz was arrested in August in Israel
ALL these people loaned money to Kushner. All are Jews, with Russian and Ukrainian connections
ALL are under investigation for money laundering, tax evasion in off shore accounts,, bribery, etc etc.
ALL of Kushner loans have come from these guys plus the Bank of Israel, plus Deutsche Bank in Germany that was laundering Russian money thru their Russian branch passing it to Cyprus and other off shore investment entities to NY and London real estate deals.
ALL of them are interconnected with each other.
Kushner’s connection to the Chabah Jews, namely Lev Leviev, became Trumps connection also.
Both Kushner and Trump, who had had 4 bankruptcies already, were desperate for loans after the 2008 RE crash and US banks would not do business with either of them..
That Leviev connection connected both Kushner and Trump to the other wheeler dealer Jews above. Leviev himself was in money trouble from bad real estate deals and looking for money to keep his Africa-Israel company afloat.
That was the beginning of the partnerships and loans between the money laundering Russian Israeli Jews and then they steered Kushner and Trump to Deutsche bank that was laundering the Russian money.
If Mueller gets Trump he's going to have to go thru and expose the Jewish criminal fraction above----which is just the bottom rung of the larger Russian money laundering gang at the state owned Russian VTA bank.
Amazing info. Good work!
Abrahamism, the world’s oldest racket;
infringing on mankind’s free will for 2700 years;
providing its “shepherds” with a thimble full of love/wisdom, and the “sacred” least-common-denominator with which to produce equivalent-fractions in the form of blind followers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOABjtNMYXQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbTrvHdHijg
The dude in the second video said that because of Hitler 40 million died. That’s wide of the mark by a long shot. Hitler was not the cause of WW2.
The war was caused by the usual suspects and I would love the opportunity to talk with him about it.
Essentially, Hitler was building up his country so that it could defend itself from being treated like many who went before it. In specific terms, he wanted Germany to be able to defend itself from the Bolshie menace, supposedly the menace that the US, Britain and France were also worried about. He would have been happy to ally with all three, but they wouldn’t have it; they preferred to see Germany sacrificed to the international banker-backed monstrosity.
Fortunately for the Soviet people, Stalin was favored by the capitalists, was able to play them like a skin flute, and eliminate many of the old bloodthirsty Bolshies as well.
I wish someone could get the message to the guy in the vid, who seems to have a decent bead on reality otherwise.
Mothball City, USA.
http://www.muttznuttz.com/wp-content/uploads/2009/11/by1.jpg
It is proving to be a dark day in human history when Truman created Israel.
Think Peace --- Art
That is straight-up dumb. What is your definition of artificial? The same Hebrew language spoken today by Israeli scientists, engineers, journalists, et al can be found engraved in 2,000 year old extant structures and ancient coins strewn across the land, which are easy for any hiker today in Israel to come across, particularly in the Judea and Samaria region. (If Phil Giraldi had the curiosity to visit the country that occupies so much of his mental energy, he could see this too.) China and India are probably the only other countries in the world besides Israel with even remotely comparable national and cultural continuity. Countries like the U.S., Germany, and Brazil (to pick a few large ones at random) do not even come close.
From the period of the 2nd Jewish Commonwealth, there has not been a single sovereign state in the Land of Israel until the modern State of Israel was established in 1948. No other people invested in the area, as a people or as a nation, or settled it in critical mass until the Jewish people returned to it in large numbers in the modern era, following emancipation largely in Europe. The Ottomans and Arab states, such as Jordan, could not be bothered. This is all part of the public record.
Art – You say, “Think Peace”. Why don’t you put some skin in the game and make a trip to Israel? While you are in the region, you can also try to preach your message in Arab-dominated locales such as Gaza or Mecca, and let us know how that goes for you compared to your time in Israel.
Zionists have a weird mental block about Iran: Persians created Yehud; Yehud learned to put things in writing from Persians; according to Yossi Alpher, "All Israelis crave recognition of the Jewish state because that validates their claim to be kin to the Persian empire."
But LaDude does not even recognize Iran as an ancient culture.
Well, no. I can give you cultural continuity, but national as it relates to an ethnicity and territory, not so much. See below:
there has not been a single sovereign state in the Land of Israel
Same Hebrew language etc.
LOL! The language that the Zionist had to relearn over 100 years of recolonization and then occupation. Ancient coins and artifacts also lol;
There are probably more Roman and Arabic artifacts than Hebrew ones but of course the Zionists have been digging up the area for decades to try and justify their land grab (theft). Invested how in money? Well sure with the $$$ of the internationalist Jew (bankers/shylocks and political lobbies). The Palestinians had many continuous centuries habitating in the Holy Land and have invested in blood since the occupation and they're not leaving.
Israel a pathetic historical concept which had to seek help of Persia to be around for few years centuries ago.
LOL .... During the times of Jesus, none of His disciples spoke Hebrew and for this reason, Jesus spoke to them in Aramaic. Jesus being divine could speak any language. However, Hebrew language at the time of Prince of Peace was dead as a doorknob.
Hebrew was revived from Arabic in the late 19th century.
As far as your TaNaKh (Old Testament) is concerned, it was completely written without vowels like Arabic. The written vowels were introduced in Arabic when Quran was revealed. This Quranic Arabic is called Classical Arabic. From this Quranic Arabic the vowels were written into TaNaKh during the 12th to 15th centuries.
Jews still stupidly write God without the vowel as G-d. Scared shit. So, they let out the vowels in TaNaKh in YHWH Elohim. I will do the honor now and put vowels in YHWH Elohim. Therefore, it becomes YaHuwa Elohim meaning, O' He Elohim.
O' He Elohim, O' He Elohim, umpteen times written in TaNaKh.
Zionists have a weird mental block about Iran: Persians created Yehud; Yehud learned to put things in writing from Persians; according to Yossi Alpher, “All Israelis crave recognition of the Jewish state because that validates their claim to be kin to the Persian empire.”
But LaDude does not even recognize Iran as an ancient culture.
China and India are probably the only other countries in the world besides Israel with even remotely comparable national and cultural continuity.
Well, no. I can give you cultural continuity, but national as it relates to an ethnicity and territory, not so much. See below:
there has not been a single sovereign state in the Land of Israel
Zionists have a weird mental block about Iran: Persians created Yehud; Yehud learned to put things in writing from Persians; according to Yossi Alpher, "All Israelis crave recognition of the Jewish state because that validates their claim to be kin to the Persian empire."
But LaDude does not even recognize Iran as an ancient culture.
S2C, we both zeroed in on this:
China and India are probably the only other countries in the world besides Israel with even remotely comparable national and cultural continuity.
I’ll be honest with you if you’ll be frank. I’m a bit unsettled by the confluence.
Do the, “we now own your world, thanks to your generous bank deposit” globalists have a hidden hand in America’s rollout the red-carpet refugee resettlement program?
Check out the cash flow on this “refugee non-profits” tax return, along with its board of directors, which includes prima-donna globalist, Timothy “Greasy Pickpocket” Geithner.
Rescue.Org ( https://www.rescue.org )
Board of Directors ( https://www.rescue.org/board-and-overseers )
501 (c) Nonprofit Tax Return ( https://goo.gl/ooP241 )
Panhandler’s Page ( https://help.rescue.org/donate )
San Diego Ops ( https://www.rescue.org/united-states/san-diego-ca )
In my opinion any post Battle-of-Waterloo war analysis, should possibly include the following financial records, (1) balance sheets; (2) income statements; (3) cash flow statements; and (4) statements of shareholders’ equity.
Mothball City, USA.
How tiresome this has come to be, and transparent.
we all know by now that such language means = America as global bully/golem destroying nations, lynching world leaders and slaughtering and maiming and displacing millions upon millions to bolster Israel and terrorize the planet into submission to Bibi/Rothschild. Duh
for how long are the people of the planet going to countenance this? you can go back to the world wars too
The destruction and subsequent enslavement of Russia and Europe has brought us to where we are today. The West needs a Putin to wrest itself from the demon's grip. Our hope was that Trump would end up being that Putin. I once read that a [Zionist] Jew will shout at you to 'stop kicking him' - as he's kicking you
Hey iffen,
I’m reading The Historian, by Elizabeth Kostova. It’s a novel set in the Carpathians-Bulgaria-Istanbul; includes a lot of discussion of the mythologies and folk tales of the people of that region, including tales — or is it history?? — about Dracula, who might or might not be the undead emanation of Vlad the Impaler.
The myths that bind peoples and cultures are fascinating; it’s tragic that so many people think The Bible is the onliest set of stories that shape the inner life of people.
There was a connection to your comment when I started typing, but I’ve forgotten — something along the lines of You, iffen, of all people, and S2C, of all avatars, paddling in a confluent stream of consciousness.
Maybe it’s true, what they taught us in Catholic school, about the Mystical Body of Christ encompassing all people everywhere.
The tragedy — the 2700 year old tragedy of LADude & his/her dudettes is that they’re not happy being the same as everyone else, paddling in the same confluence. They crave their own seat on the Short Bus. Sad, really. It shrieks, “I feel inferior!! I don’t know who I am, but whoever I am , I am better than you!”
He didn't say anything like this at all. He just got part of his mythology wrong. Some stuff that is factually incorrect.
There are so many holes in this argument that even I can rebuff it. I’m too lazy to go to each one but I’ll just destroy one or two of this guy’s points here.
Same Hebrew language etc.
LOL! The language that the Zionist had to relearn over 100 years of recolonization and then occupation.
Ancient coins and artifacts also lol;
There are probably more Roman and Arabic artifacts than Hebrew ones but of course the Zionists have been digging up the area for decades to try and justify their land grab (theft).
Invested how in money? Well sure with the $$$ of the internationalist Jew (bankers/shylocks and political lobbies). The Palestinians had many continuous centuries habitating in the Holy Land and have invested in blood since the occupation and they’re not leaving.
Judging from past history, I’d speculate that the 1690 Quebec Raid was nothing more than New England Yankees acting like New England Yankees. When have they ever been satisfied to mind their own damned business and allow other people to mind theirs?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/greater-israel-the-zionist-plan-for-the-middle-east/5324815
Most readers have seen the decade old video of retired US Army General Clark explain the plan to conquer seven Muslim nations in five years.
These have been dismissed as ravings by anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists, until now. This week Michael Makovsky, President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), and a former Pentagon official wrote:
"Maintaining Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen in their existing forms is unnatural and serves Iran’s interests. There is nothing sacred about these countries’ borders, which seem to have been drawn by a drunk and blindfolded mapmaker. Indeed, in totally disregarding these borders, ISIS and Iran both have already demonstrated the anachronism and irrelevance of the borders.
Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen are not nation-states as Americans understand them, but rather post-World War I artificial constructs, mostly created out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire in a colossally failed experiment by international leaders.
...President Trump should take the offensive to Iran. The current political structure of the Middle East serves Iran’s interests, and it’s time to upend it."
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/12/25/one-way-to-counter-irans-aggression-change-map-middle-east.html
These are the states not yet subdued by American troops per General Clark. The "Yinon conspiracy" is now confirmed. American patriots are proven correct, but it doesn't matter. Trump and his Generals must attack Iran. American troops are surging to surround Iran now!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RC1Mepk_Sw
Michael Makovsky is President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), and a former Pentagon official.
The JINSA crowd as identified by Powell
It is artificial when it cant sustain on its own It has to ask for help to get a birth – I mean to be born
Israel a pathetic historical concept which had to seek help of Persia to be around for few years centuries ago.
China and India are probably the only other countries in the world besides Israel with even remotely comparable national and cultural continuity.
“Cultural continuity” – you have to be kidding – for two thousand years there was NO Jew national cultural continuity.
You Jews have the least claim to land in the ME. All the others stayed and mixed and survived for 2,000 years.
Because you were so dishonest and unruly the Romans did a Carthage on you. You Jews cannot just walk in, slap people around, and steal their lands and homes of 2,000 years.
We live in modern times with modern rules – Israel is breaking them all.
Israel is a giant mistake – especially for Jews.
Think Peace — Art
Just one thing though;
Art: If you meant that the Romans expelled the ancient Hebrews at the end of the war of 66–73 CE, that is yet another Jewish myth, it never happened. The Romans never expelled the Jews.
Israeli Historians know this and some have written about it, such as Shlomo Sand, in "The Invention of the Jewish People" and Ilan Pappe, in Ten Myths About Israel.
In the preface of 'Ten Myths About Israel' one reads:
Since the forced dispersion following the 2nd Jewish Commonwealth, was a Jew in Russia, Persia or Morocco a Jew, or was she/he a Russian, Persian or Moroccan? (This is prior to recent post-Enlightenment notions of citizenship and nationality.) Obviously, she/he was a Jew, which is itself proof of national cultural continuity.
Incidentally, do you know how Jews succeeded in global trade in Ancient times, much as Armenians and Chinese do today (using Armenian and Mandarin)? The answer is that they could conduct commerce across national boundaries -- facilitating global commerce -- in a lingua franca, in their case Hebrew.
“I feel inferior!! I don’t know who I am, but whoever I am , I am better than you!”
Do I remember that you had any evidence about the St. Louis, the shipload of Jews who had fled Europe that was not allowed to land in US.... evidence of Zionists in the US (or elsewhere) who lobbied against giving them entry here, or do I imagine that? (Relevant to Jr.High history project, as discussed at Christmas party.) If so, would appreciate reference(s).
Robin, here’s a bit more of the story. Zionists in the US did not need to lobby against the immigrants to keep them out because there were laws that took care of that.
What the would-be immigrants needed was people to lobby to circumvent the laws to get them in. This could have likely been done very easily if there was anyone who really cared about them, but the opposite was apparently the case. They were kept out heartlessly by mere technicalities.
Theodore Herzl, the father of Zionism explained how it works in his “The Jewish State:”
The concept is that rich and powerful Jews don’t care for the rest of the Jews any more than the rich and powerful goyim care for the rest of us, and would be happy to have us disappear. There are even passages in the Torah explaining the contempt that the rich have for their inferiors. We unterclasses are nothing more than tools at best, and a pain in the tush at worst. The non-rich Izzy firsters of today are nothing more than useful idiots to the real beneficiaries of the Zionist project.
Despite their smug insistence of intellectual superiority over the rest of us, they’ll be discarded like used tissue papers when their usefulness has ended just as the Bolshie bunnies were abandoned after they no longer served any purpose for the mega-rich.
In the novel mentioned to iffen @164, “The Historian,” by Elizabeth Kostova, monasteries play a crucial role in Middle Ages central and Eastern Europe, as well as Western Europe and England. Machiavelli wrote of his travels to the German principalities where he admired the monastery towns for their orderliness and fortification. Monasteries were the centerpiece of villages and towns. Even when I was a kid, the parish church was the center of neighborhood life. Ethnic neighborhoods kept people grounded in a sense of community, though my neighborhood was diverse before it was cool — a Polish parish with Irish, Italians, Hungarians all mixing it up, holding Polish Catholic processions to celebrate the opening of a new bridge or to celebrate a feast day.
Hitler went to high school at a Benedictine monastery; some say the swastika was inspired by carvings on that Benedictine high school. As well, the motto, or ideal, of Benedictines is “Ora et labore,” Pray and Work (reminiscent of “Arbeit macht frei” at entrance to concentration camps). National Socialists based their economic program on the value of labor, not credit/capital, and even today, Germany is more labor-friendly than is neo-liberal/capitalism.
“Benedictinism” and monasticism, as well as the region’s varied myths and folk tales, had a long, deep and abiding influence on the peoples who lived there. Jews hated these institutions and practices with a vengeance — literally. That’s why it’s so significant that the ancient Benedictine at Monte Cassino was bombed to dust on the bogus belief that German soldiers were sheltering there. In fact, the German warrior ideology is the opposite: they were protecting/defending the monks and monastery, consistent with their ancient cultural mores.
Ended up inheriting a Luger pistol that was initially broken down with all its parts scattered in a field by a surrendering German officer, a standard issue K-98 bayonet, and a small sack of ancient Roman coins. Loot that he brought back to the states in his duffel/sea bag, back in 1945.
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/10th_Mountain_Division
Thanks for that - I will look into the book.
Those times in Europe were called the Dark Ages - they were not dark - they were peaceful.
Also it is out of these monasteries and collages that Western science was propagated. They started the challenge to Vatican orthodoxy. Giordano Bruno (a monk) was murdered because of a scientific heresy.
Think Peace --- Art
Absolutely.
The most important statement in all of WWII history = Louis Brandeis to Rabbi Stephen Wise, ~Feb 14, 1933: “All Jews must leave Germany . . . all 587,000 German Jews must leave.”
Douglas Reed focuses on the second part of Brandeis’s declaration:
The Feb. 1933 date is important: National Socialists had not yet gotten their act fully organized but were concentrating on calming the violence that welled up from the people — violence was not incited from above. But Jews were organized: “international Jewry” convened in Belgium, and by the third week of March 1933 had decided upon and began to agitate against anything Germany did; Jews declared economic war on Germany beginning on March 24, 1933.
Meanwhile, Jews in Poland and Roumania were being persecuted far more bitterly than anything Jews experienced in Germany, and Stalin was killing people by the millions, but Brandeis was not concerned for Jews in those states of travail. Stephen Wise notes in his Letters that “L.D.B. was more bitter about the loss of 600,000 business opportunities than a dozen pogroms.”
In the same time period, Vladimir Jabotinsky traveled to numerous cities, including in the USA (which he loathed), preaching that it was essential that “the diaspora be liquidated” — his words: ALL Jews must migrate to zionist Palestine, the diaspora must cease to exist.
It’s extremely important to understand that the “expulsion” of Jews from Europe was primarily a Zionist agenda and goal, with which, to be sure, National Socialists participated willingly. It’s also important to realize that England, France and other European states were just as resistant to accepting Jews as Germany — and Poland– were eager to get shed of them.
Thanks too, for " fleshing out" my comment. I would love to answer each point individually, but that would be too long. Suffice it to say that you are sooo correct on every point you make.
Beautiful, and thank you!
Do I remember that you had any evidence about the St. Louis, the shipload of Jews who had fled Europe that was not allowed to land in US.... evidence of Zionists in the US (or elsewhere) who lobbied against giving them entry here, or do I imagine that? (Relevant to Jr.High history project, as discussed at Christmas party.) If so, would appreciate reference(s).
Rabbi Stephen Wise is a mixed bag in Jewish-zionist historiography.
Check this out:
http://www.hirhome.com/israel/leaders1.htm
** actually, relatively few German Jews died in Germany; most young Jews left, of the older Jews who remained, very many committed suicide.
CLEAN BREAK II: IRAN HAWKS DECIDE to BURN IT ALL DOWN
Incisive, copiously cited post at Lobe Log. Excellent comment a bonus.
"In response to Iran’s rising profile in the Middle East, fueled mostly by a war those neocons ardently championed and the striking ineptitude of the hawks’ new favorite Persian Gulf monarchy, the intellectual heirs to the men who drew those ill-fated borders are proposing, long after it might have done any good, to re-draw them."
http://lobelog.com/clean-break-ii-iran-hawks-decide-to-burn-it-all-down/
Clean Break II: Iran Hawks Decide to Burn It All Down
I couldn’t agree more, Art.
Just one thing though;
Art:
If you meant that the Romans expelled the ancient Hebrews at the end of the war of 66–73 CE, that is yet another Jewish myth, it never happened. The Romans never expelled the Jews.
Israeli Historians know this and some have written about it, such as Shlomo Sand, in “The Invention of the Jewish People” and Ilan Pappe, in Ten Myths About Israel.
In the preface of ‘Ten Myths About Israel’ one reads:
Pimp keeps whores, whores keep to the pimp.
In fact the people of Okinawa would love nothing more then to see all the US armed forces leave.
In any case your “pimp” analogy is wrong. Pimps MAKE MONEY off of their whores. The USA gains nothing and expends a great deal of money maintaining its Asiatic empire.
No, even as they bitch about the American base, their entire economy depends on it. If Okinawans really want Americans out, they could just refuse to do business with Americans. But they sell tons of stuff to Americans. And Okinawan women are a bunch of whores to put out to American men.
In any case your “pimp” analogy is wrong. Pimps MAKE MONEY off of their whores. The USA gains nothing and expends a great deal of money maintaining its Asiatic empire.
No, US gets to control Japan, Taiwan, and S. Korea as its vassals. To the imperialist-minded, Power is its own reward. Power is more valuable than mere cash.
Had a family member who fought with the U.S. 10th Mountain Division, in Italy during WW II. He said the American “shock troops” were green, when they first encountered salty German Alpine troops, many of whom had some five years of combat experience. According to him, the German mountain light infantry kicked the American mountain light infantry’s ass. He had nothing but respect for rank-and-file German soldiers.
Ended up inheriting a Luger pistol that was initially broken down with all its parts scattered in a field by a surrendering German officer, a standard issue K-98 bayonet, and a small sack of ancient Roman coins. Loot that he brought back to the states in his duffel/sea bag, back in 1945.
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/10th_Mountain_Division
Good points but, Jews stick together more than any other race, that’s why they’ve survived, even after Christ, and today are almost omnipotent.
And all of it is spelled out plainly in their own book, the Tanach!!!!
Can't they read? Or is it a problem with comprehension? Denial? Or what???
Aren't we humans something special???
The most important statement in all of WWII history = Louis Brandeis to Rabbi Stephen Wise, ~Feb 14, 1933: "All Jews must leave Germany . . . all 587,000 German Jews must leave."
Douglas Reed focuses on the second part of Brandeis's declaration: The Feb. 1933 date is important: National Socialists had not yet gotten their act fully organized but were concentrating on calming the violence that welled up from the people -- violence was not incited from above. But Jews were organized: "international Jewry" convened in Belgium, and by the third week of March 1933 had decided upon and began to agitate against anything Germany did; Jews declared economic war on Germany beginning on March 24, 1933.
Meanwhile, Jews in Poland and Roumania were being persecuted far more bitterly than anything Jews experienced in Germany, and Stalin was killing people by the millions, but Brandeis was not concerned for Jews in those states of travail. Stephen Wise notes in his Letters that "L.D.B. was more bitter about the loss of 600,000 business opportunities than a dozen pogroms."
In the same time period, Vladimir Jabotinsky traveled to numerous cities, including in the USA (which he loathed), preaching that it was essential that "the diaspora be liquidated" -- his words: ALL Jews must migrate to zionist Palestine, the diaspora must cease to exist.
It's extremely important to understand that the "expulsion" of Jews from Europe was primarily a Zionist agenda and goal, with which, to be sure, National Socialists participated willingly. It's also important to realize that England, France and other European states were just as resistant to accepting Jews as Germany -- and Poland-- were eager to get shed of them.
Thank you for yet more brilliant input.
Thanks too, for ” fleshing out” my comment. I would love to answer each point individually, but that would be too long. Suffice it to say that you are sooo correct on every point you make.
Beautiful, and thank you!
You are correct and it’s a sad thing that despite the perfidy and sociopathy of the ruling moneybags, that the “extremely intelligent” Jew prols, peasants and pissants are no brighter vis a vis their bosses than their dumb and ignorant goy counterparts are regarding theirs.
And all of it is spelled out plainly in their own book, the Tanach!!!!
Can’t they read? Or is it a problem with comprehension? Denial? Or what???
Aren’t we humans something special???
That is straight-up dumb. What is your definition of artificial? The same Hebrew language spoken today by Israeli scientists, engineers, journalists, et al can be found engraved in 2,000 year old extant structures and ancient coins strewn across the land, which are easy for any hiker today in Israel to come across, particularly in the Judea and Samaria region.
LOL …. During the times of Jesus, none of His disciples spoke Hebrew and for this reason, Jesus spoke to them in Aramaic. Jesus being divine could speak any language. However, Hebrew language at the time of Prince of Peace was dead as a doorknob.
Hebrew was revived from Arabic in the late 19th century.
As far as your TaNaKh (Old Testament) is concerned, it was completely written without vowels like Arabic. The written vowels were introduced in Arabic when Quran was revealed. This Quranic Arabic is called Classical Arabic. From this Quranic Arabic the vowels were written into TaNaKh during the 12th to 15th centuries.
Jews still stupidly write God without the vowel as G-d. Scared shit. So, they let out the vowels in TaNaKh in YHWH Elohim. I will do the honor now and put vowels in YHWH Elohim. Therefore, it becomes YaHuwa Elohim meaning, O’ He Elohim.
O’ He Elohim, O’ He Elohim, umpteen times written in TaNaKh.
The most important statement in all of WWII history = Louis Brandeis to Rabbi Stephen Wise, ~Feb 14, 1933: "All Jews must leave Germany . . . all 587,000 German Jews must leave."
Douglas Reed focuses on the second part of Brandeis's declaration: The Feb. 1933 date is important: National Socialists had not yet gotten their act fully organized but were concentrating on calming the violence that welled up from the people -- violence was not incited from above. But Jews were organized: "international Jewry" convened in Belgium, and by the third week of March 1933 had decided upon and began to agitate against anything Germany did; Jews declared economic war on Germany beginning on March 24, 1933.
Meanwhile, Jews in Poland and Roumania were being persecuted far more bitterly than anything Jews experienced in Germany, and Stalin was killing people by the millions, but Brandeis was not concerned for Jews in those states of travail. Stephen Wise notes in his Letters that "L.D.B. was more bitter about the loss of 600,000 business opportunities than a dozen pogroms."
In the same time period, Vladimir Jabotinsky traveled to numerous cities, including in the USA (which he loathed), preaching that it was essential that "the diaspora be liquidated" -- his words: ALL Jews must migrate to zionist Palestine, the diaspora must cease to exist.
It's extremely important to understand that the "expulsion" of Jews from Europe was primarily a Zionist agenda and goal, with which, to be sure, National Socialists participated willingly. It's also important to realize that England, France and other European states were just as resistant to accepting Jews as Germany -- and Poland-- were eager to get shed of them.
Meanwhile, even worse than mere lack of concern about the little Jews taking it on the chin, this too,was going on in Rumania (aka Romania), the little state who stood up to the Bolshie thug, and Lenin’s protege, the criminal, Bela Kuhn,(Kohn, likely a cognate of Cohen):
Not much new under the sun. Screw Wilson, Lloyd George, and Clemenceau. Stinkin puppets and sell-outs.
The rabbi, Christ, in fact is a good example of what the rich ones will do even to their own if they appear to step out of line even just a little…
FYI, no one comes here to read comments like that. No one cares about your opinion about another commenter, so please try to add something useful to the discussion, if possible. If not, kindly take a hike and quit wasting everyone's time.
Trolls are not welcome here.
Do you realize that any converts out of Judaism who also assimilated into their host culture were no longer Jews? For the sake of your argument, you can consider them gentiles. In other words, if the Jews became gentiles, this no longer supports your argument. It thus follows that Jews who maintained their Jewish identity and left the Land of Israel — in order to survive as Jews and maintain their identity — are the ancestors of today’s Jews. Is this complicated to understand for you? No serious historian of the ancient Middle East disputes that Jews who stuck to their identity and Jewish way of life were expelled from the Land of Israel.
If there is no Jewish national cultural continuity, than I guess there are no Jews around today! How dense can you possibly be? If Jewish identity today is not based on national cultural continuity (plus a shared ethnicity), on what basis can a Jew today be considered Jewish? Or do you believe that Jews are literally a distinct race — and nothing more — and have no claim to a national cultural identity?
Since the forced dispersion following the 2nd Jewish Commonwealth, was a Jew in Russia, Persia or Morocco a Jew, or was she/he a Russian, Persian or Moroccan? (This is prior to recent post-Enlightenment notions of citizenship and nationality.) Obviously, she/he was a Jew, which is itself proof of national cultural continuity.
Incidentally, do you know how Jews succeeded in global trade in Ancient times, much as Armenians and Chinese do today (using Armenian and Mandarin)? The answer is that they could conduct commerce across national boundaries — facilitating global commerce — in a lingua franca, in their case Hebrew.
Also, I find it interesting that there seems to be no settled definition of what a Jew is. Even "Jews" can't seem to agree on who or what a Jew is. The most definite answer I ever got was from a rabbi who said that a Jew is someone who's mother was a Jew, but that doesn't account, in my limited way of thinking, for the fact that one can become a Jew by conversion.
If there is no set definition of a Jew, then it seems to me a difficult task for anyone to have a "Jewish" national identity. That goes double for "Jews" who identify with the nations they were born or chose to live in.
Likewise, I have yet to have anyone give me a reasonable explanation of the smear, "anti-Semite." What is an anti-Semite? I know it's supposed to refer to anyone who disagrees with a Jew, but that makes no sense to me since most Jews are not Semites and it makes more sense to naive lil me to call people who are bigoted towards Jews , "anti-Jews."
If there is no Irish national cultural continuity, than I guess there are no Irishmen around today! How dense can you possibly be?
If there is no German national cultural continuity, than I guess there are no Germans around today! How dense can you possibly be?
If there is no Iranian national cultural continuity, than I guess there are no Iranians around today! How dense can you possibly be?
If there is no Greek national cultural continuity, than I guess there are no Greeks around today! How dense can you possibly be?
If there is no Syrian national cultural continuity, than I guess there are no Syrians around today! How dense can you possibly be?
One can readily define the cultures of those peoples and places.
The same can NOT be said of Jews: for over 700 years the largest population of Jews lived in Poland; they spoke German or Yiddish, not Hebrew or Polish.
Jews lived in Germany for ~700 years where they spoke German or Yiddish, not Hebrew.
It is pretty simple. Nations are characterized by land. A nation has land. The Jews for two thousand years had no “LAND” therefore they were a nomadic tribe – not a nation.
What is a Jew? A Jew is a tribal member. He may follow his religion – he may not. Jews do have a culture that they pass from generation to generation. Their culture has an old world tribal mindset. The Jew mindset is antithetical to the rest of humanity. Jews view themselves as separate from everyone else. Their culture locks them at an early age, into a belligerence against humanity.
Traditionally tribes do not respect property rights. They take things by force (or by trick). Clearly the Jews in Israel have not accepted the modern concept of land as inviolate personal property. They steal Palestinian property in an old world tribal manner. They still practice inferior tribal behavior.
You would think that after being a part of Christian Western culture for 2,000 years that they would have changed their ways – but sadly – NO!
Think Peace --- Art
Yehud (Jews) got their biggest boost in commerce and also banking from the ancient Persians who liberated them from Babylon, taught them how to write and transact business, employed them as mercenaries in lands Persians conquered (Benzion Netanyahu covers this in the first pages of his "Origins of the Inquisition").
The first major Jewish leaders were not rabbis or holy men or scholars but merchants and financiers in Persia/Babylon, who would answer the questions and resolve conflicts among Jews, that were brought to them. These adjudicators were approached because they were the wealthy/prominent persons in the most significant location of Jews -- Persia. They collected a fee for their services. Doubtful. As wikipedia, below, says, Hebrew was primarily a sacred language. Some Jews may have communicated from Jew to Jew in Hebrew, but it's not likely that Jews in Andalusia spoke Hebrew with Moors with whom they partnered. Nor is it likely that Jews who shared with Genoese the bounty of Crusader trade spoke Hebrew; they would have communicated in the Genoese dialect and also in whatever language Ottoman Turks used; many of the Jews who were expelled from Spain migrated to Ottoman Turkey. Others migrated to the Netherlands, where it is most likely they learned the languages of trade used by the Dutch. Baruch "Spinoza's mother tongue was Portuguese, although he also knew Hebrew, Spanish, Dutch, perhaps French, and later Latin.[29] Although he wrote in Latin, Spinoza learned the language only late in his youth." It's likely that the Hebrew he learned was acquired in early years of Yeshiva schooling, which he "cut short at age 17."---- The Hebrew that is spoken by Jews in Israel (and elsewhere) today emerged as a "first/national language" only in ~1924, when Bialek migrated to Palestine.---
As for "Jewish national cultural continuity," which culture?
That's the first question David Biale addresses in his "Cultures of the Jews."
This can’t bode well for the future. Just as they named a bird sanctuary after former PM Stephen Harper, the Israelis have just announced they will be naming a train station after POTUS Donald Trump:
I couldn't believe my eyes when I came across this headline, Rep. Steve King: 'Diversity is not our strength'
Who would have expected a member of congress to come out and publicly reject the Kosher Kool-Aid mantra The Lobby has been propagating for the last several decades?
It just goes to show that there are still some people left who truly understand the gravity of the situation enough to be willing to risk all to avoid falling into the abyss.
Unzers should reach out to Rep. King and thank him for taking such a courageous position.
P.S. All it takes is a trickle that could lead to a stream that eventually becomes a river that leads to an ocean.
Speaking of a ray of hope, get a load of this:
.
https://heartiste.files.wordpress.com/2017/12/jpod1.jpg?w=500&h=551
Since the forced dispersion following the 2nd Jewish Commonwealth, was a Jew in Russia, Persia or Morocco a Jew, or was she/he a Russian, Persian or Moroccan? (This is prior to recent post-Enlightenment notions of citizenship and nationality.) Obviously, she/he was a Jew, which is itself proof of national cultural continuity.
Incidentally, do you know how Jews succeeded in global trade in Ancient times, much as Armenians and Chinese do today (using Armenian and Mandarin)? The answer is that they could conduct commerce across national boundaries -- facilitating global commerce -- in a lingua franca, in their case Hebrew.
Please note the word, “national.” Art used that word for a reason, and he’s correct. The idea of a national identity for the group was what made the Zionist project a new idea.
Also, I find it interesting that there seems to be no settled definition of what a Jew is. Even “Jews” can’t seem to agree on who or what a Jew is. The most definite answer I ever got was from a rabbi who said that a Jew is someone who’s mother was a Jew, but that doesn’t account, in my limited way of thinking, for the fact that one can become a Jew by conversion.
If there is no set definition of a Jew, then it seems to me a difficult task for anyone to have a “Jewish” national identity. That goes double for “Jews” who identify with the nations they were born or chose to live in.
Likewise, I have yet to have anyone give me a reasonable explanation of the smear, “anti-Semite.” What is an anti-Semite? I know it’s supposed to refer to anyone who disagrees with a Jew, but that makes no sense to me since most Jews are not Semites and it makes more sense to naive lil me to call people who are bigoted towards Jews , “anti-Jews.”
((they)) like to leave such things amorphous, like the borders of Israel. That way they can just sort of decide things as/if they become 'good for the Jews'.
you can be absolutely certain beyond any doubt whatsoever, that Ivanka's children, born of a shisha, (but magically transformed for all time into an uber-Jew), will be heralded and embraced by the tribe as Jews
not a fate enjoyed by all 'Jews'
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2946546/Sammy-Davis-Jr-brought-love-child-adopted-son-tried-steal-girlfriends-told-truth-death-bed-left-son-penniless-works-Costco.html
good information, thanks for “fleshing out” what was going on in Roumania.
Since the forced dispersion following the 2nd Jewish Commonwealth, was a Jew in Russia, Persia or Morocco a Jew, or was she/he a Russian, Persian or Moroccan? (This is prior to recent post-Enlightenment notions of citizenship and nationality.) Obviously, she/he was a Jew, which is itself proof of national cultural continuity.
Incidentally, do you know how Jews succeeded in global trade in Ancient times, much as Armenians and Chinese do today (using Armenian and Mandarin)? The answer is that they could conduct commerce across national boundaries -- facilitating global commerce -- in a lingua franca, in their case Hebrew.
If there is no Italian national cultural continuity, than I guess there are no Italians around today! How dense can you possibly be?
If there is no Irish national cultural continuity, than I guess there are no Irishmen around today! How dense can you possibly be?
If there is no German national cultural continuity, than I guess there are no Germans around today! How dense can you possibly be?
If there is no Iranian national cultural continuity, than I guess there are no Iranians around today! How dense can you possibly be?
If there is no Greek national cultural continuity, than I guess there are no Greeks around today! How dense can you possibly be?
If there is no Syrian national cultural continuity, than I guess there are no Syrians around today! How dense can you possibly be?
One can readily define the cultures of those peoples and places.
The same can NOT be said of Jews: for over 700 years the largest population of Jews lived in Poland; they spoke German or Yiddish, not Hebrew or Polish.
Jews lived in Germany for ~700 years where they spoke German or Yiddish, not Hebrew.
https://patch.com/arizona/phoenix/john-mccain-fourth-admired-man-world-gallup-poll
https://feww.files.wordpress.com/2014/01/threat-to-world-peace.gif?w=485&h=530
you may have to temporarily set this as your background to read it, but it’s some alt-righter’s meme-interpretation of a Twitter conversation between Nehlen and Podhoretz
Here is something PN retweeted: I think he may be on to something as far as promoting Prof. MacDonald's CofC.
The Onion couldn’t do better than that!
you get to decide who people's national (even universal) heroes and villains are..
if you polled the people of the world, 'who was the most evil man who ever lived?', we all know what the answer would be hands down, bar none. The only curiousity would be who comes in a distant second.
if you asked 'who was the smartest man that ever lived?'
I suspect that it'd overwhelmingly be Albert Einstein, and while smart, he was no Isaac Newton, not even close
so if you control what people see, hear, read or watch on the screen, then you get to herd the sheeple's minds and bodies to the point that the most admired women in the world is a rancid war hag and lying, murderous psychopath.
it's like Tony said
first you print the money
then you get the power
https://www.magicalquote.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/Tony-Montana.jpg
Since the forced dispersion following the 2nd Jewish Commonwealth, was a Jew in Russia, Persia or Morocco a Jew, or was she/he a Russian, Persian or Moroccan? (This is prior to recent post-Enlightenment notions of citizenship and nationality.) Obviously, she/he was a Jew, which is itself proof of national cultural continuity.
Incidentally, do you know how Jews succeeded in global trade in Ancient times, much as Armenians and Chinese do today (using Armenian and Mandarin)? The answer is that they could conduct commerce across national boundaries -- facilitating global commerce -- in a lingua franca, in their case Hebrew.
If there is no Jewish national cultural continuity
It is pretty simple. Nations are characterized by land. A nation has land. The Jews for two thousand years had no “LAND” therefore they were a nomadic tribe – not a nation.
What is a Jew? A Jew is a tribal member. He may follow his religion – he may not. Jews do have a culture that they pass from generation to generation. Their culture has an old world tribal mindset. The Jew mindset is antithetical to the rest of humanity. Jews view themselves as separate from everyone else. Their culture locks them at an early age, into a belligerence against humanity.
Traditionally tribes do not respect property rights. They take things by force (or by trick). Clearly the Jews in Israel have not accepted the modern concept of land as inviolate personal property. They steal Palestinian property in an old world tribal manner. They still practice inferior tribal behavior.
You would think that after being a part of Christian Western culture for 2,000 years that they would have changed their ways – but sadly – NO!
Think Peace — Art
Also, I find it interesting that there seems to be no settled definition of what a Jew is. Even "Jews" can't seem to agree on who or what a Jew is. The most definite answer I ever got was from a rabbi who said that a Jew is someone who's mother was a Jew, but that doesn't account, in my limited way of thinking, for the fact that one can become a Jew by conversion.
If there is no set definition of a Jew, then it seems to me a difficult task for anyone to have a "Jewish" national identity. That goes double for "Jews" who identify with the nations they were born or chose to live in.
Likewise, I have yet to have anyone give me a reasonable explanation of the smear, "anti-Semite." What is an anti-Semite? I know it's supposed to refer to anyone who disagrees with a Jew, but that makes no sense to me since most Jews are not Semites and it makes more sense to naive lil me to call people who are bigoted towards Jews , "anti-Jews."
If “Jew” is not an inherited gene (or trait) then why do DNA test results (showing percentages of total inherited genes) nearly always include Jew DNA as part of the total?
Also, I find it interesting that there seems to be no settled definition of what a Jew is. Even "Jews" can't seem to agree on who or what a Jew is. The most definite answer I ever got was from a rabbi who said that a Jew is someone who's mother was a Jew, but that doesn't account, in my limited way of thinking, for the fact that one can become a Jew by conversion.
If there is no set definition of a Jew, then it seems to me a difficult task for anyone to have a "Jewish" national identity. That goes double for "Jews" who identify with the nations they were born or chose to live in.
Likewise, I have yet to have anyone give me a reasonable explanation of the smear, "anti-Semite." What is an anti-Semite? I know it's supposed to refer to anyone who disagrees with a Jew, but that makes no sense to me since most Jews are not Semites and it makes more sense to naive lil me to call people who are bigoted towards Jews , "anti-Jews."
that is by design
((they)) like to leave such things amorphous, like the borders of Israel. That way they can just sort of decide things as/if they become ‘good for the Jews’.
you can be absolutely certain beyond any doubt whatsoever, that Ivanka’s children, born of a shisha, (but magically transformed for all time into an uber-Jew), will be heralded and embraced by the tribe as Jews
not a fate enjoyed by all ‘Jews’
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2946546/Sammy-Davis-Jr-brought-love-child-adopted-son-tried-steal-girlfriends-told-truth-death-bed-left-son-penniless-works-Costco.html
S2C,
Thanks for that – I will look into the book.
Those times in Europe were called the Dark Ages – they were not dark – they were peaceful.
Also it is out of these monasteries and collages that Western science was propagated. They started the challenge to Vatican orthodoxy. Giordano Bruno (a monk) was murdered because of a scientific heresy.
Think Peace — Art
On the list of most admired women, Hilary Clinton sat at number one for the 16th straight year,
Sorry – but this is mind boggling – what a sad commentary on women. What do they admire?
Women are confusing quality of personhood – with power.
True, Hillary is the most powerful woman – but clearly not the best woman.
Think Peace — Art
Since the forced dispersion following the 2nd Jewish Commonwealth, was a Jew in Russia, Persia or Morocco a Jew, or was she/he a Russian, Persian or Moroccan? (This is prior to recent post-Enlightenment notions of citizenship and nationality.) Obviously, she/he was a Jew, which is itself proof of national cultural continuity.
Incidentally, do you know how Jews succeeded in global trade in Ancient times, much as Armenians and Chinese do today (using Armenian and Mandarin)? The answer is that they could conduct commerce across national boundaries -- facilitating global commerce -- in a lingua franca, in their case Hebrew.
Yes, I know: Yehud participated in so-called Silk Road commerce developed by Chinese and Persians. I’ve been on the ‘Silk Road,’ LADude; have you?
Yehud (Jews) got their biggest boost in commerce and also banking from the ancient Persians who liberated them from Babylon, taught them how to write and transact business, employed them as mercenaries in lands Persians conquered (Benzion Netanyahu covers this in the first pages of his “Origins of the Inquisition”).
The first major Jewish leaders were not rabbis or holy men or scholars but merchants and financiers in Persia/Babylon, who would answer the questions and resolve conflicts among Jews, that were brought to them. These adjudicators were approached because they were the wealthy/prominent persons in the most significant location of Jews — Persia. They collected a fee for their services.
Doubtful. As wikipedia, below, says, Hebrew was primarily a sacred language. Some Jews may have communicated from Jew to Jew in Hebrew, but it’s not likely that Jews in Andalusia spoke Hebrew with Moors with whom they partnered. Nor is it likely that Jews who shared with Genoese the bounty of Crusader trade spoke Hebrew; they would have communicated in the Genoese dialect and also in whatever language Ottoman Turks used; many of the Jews who were expelled from Spain migrated to Ottoman Turkey. Others migrated to the Netherlands, where it is most likely they learned the languages of trade used by the Dutch. Baruch “Spinoza’s mother tongue was Portuguese, although he also knew Hebrew, Spanish, Dutch, perhaps French, and later Latin.[29] Although he wrote in Latin, Spinoza learned the language only late in his youth.” It’s likely that the Hebrew he learned was acquired in early years of Yeshiva schooling, which he “cut short at age 17.”
The Hebrew that is spoken by Jews in Israel (and elsewhere) today emerged as a “first/national language” only in ~1924, when Bialek migrated to Palestine.
As for “Jewish national cultural continuity,” which culture?
That’s the first question David Biale addresses in his “Cultures of the Jews.”
As I mentioned above both Modern Arabic and Modern Hebrew is written without vowels, especially TaNaKh (Old Testament) just like the Old, Old Arabic/Hebrew. Hebrew language was dead during the times of Prince of Peace and therefore He spoke to His disciples in Aramaic. The Prince of Peace being Divine can speak any language.
As I wrote in #187, Hebrew was revived from Arabic in late 19th century, it was revived from real Semitic language called Arabic. The name mhmd is written without vowels in Modern Arabic, thus one will see many variants of this word in English or any other Arabic word.
It was in Quran, the real Arabic was revealed with vowels and proper grammar. This Quranic Arabic is taught only in Universities to Arabic Linguistic students, no matter if they are Muslims, Christians, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists and so forth. This Quranic Arabic is called Classical Arabic which is Real Arabic in contrast to Modern Arabic.
From the Quranic/Classical Arabic proper vocalization was put into the TaNaKh (Old Testament) during 12th to 15th centuries. Till today the Jews due to fear of God, write stupidly God as G-d without vowels. So let me put vowels in YHWH Elohim. It becomes YaHuwah Elohim, meaning O' He Elohim and written umpteen times YHWH Elohim in the Old Testament, which becomes umpteen times O' He Elohim.
“God of Israel” is referring to a name which G-d commands Himself to be called. Exodus 3:15 God, furthermore, said to Moses, “Thus you shall say to the sons of Israel, ‘The LORD, the God of your fathers, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob, has sent me to you.’ This is My name forever, and this is My memorial-name to all generations. From this moment forward the nations were put on notice (once again) that not only they will be held accountable for the 7 Noahide Laws, but also that the Israelites were commanded in 613 commandments, including the conquering the Land Of Israel. The Canaanite nations were declared homeless overnight.
This at least restore some semblance of sanity…….
((they)) like to leave such things amorphous, like the borders of Israel. That way they can just sort of decide things as/if they become 'good for the Jews'.
you can be absolutely certain beyond any doubt whatsoever, that Ivanka's children, born of a shisha, (but magically transformed for all time into an uber-Jew), will be heralded and embraced by the tribe as Jews
not a fate enjoyed by all 'Jews'
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2946546/Sammy-Davis-Jr-brought-love-child-adopted-son-tried-steal-girlfriends-told-truth-death-bed-left-son-penniless-works-Costco.html
Thank you Mr. Giraldi.
As you are likely aware, completed in 1956, Douglas Reed’s unbiased review and analysis illuminates many of the ‘issues’, ‘difficulties‘, and tactics of ‘Western‘ governments, including, and in patrticular, the US government.
http://www.controversyofzion.info/Controversybook/reeedcontrov.pdf
D. REED :: The Controversy of Zion — p.191 — p.192::
“As to the purposes revealed when the revolution struck in 1917, these showed that it was not episodic or spontaneous but the third “eruption” of the organization first revealed through Weishaupt. The two main features reappeared: the attack on all legitimate government of any kind whatsoever and on religion. Since 1917 the world-revolution has had to cast aside the earlier pretence of being directed only against “kings” or the political power of priests.
One authority of that period knew and stated this. In the tradition of Edmund Burke and John
Robison, George Washington and Alexander Hamilton and Disraeli, Mr. Winston Churchill wrote:
“It would almost seem as if the gospel of Christ and the gospel of anti-Christ were designed to originate among the same people; and that this mystic and mysterious race had been chosen for the supreme manifestations, both of the divine and the diabolical. . .
From the days of ‘Spartacus’ Weishaupt to those of Karl Marx, and down to Trotsky (Russia), Bela Kun (Hungary), Rosa Luxembourg (Germany) and Emma Goldman (United States), this worldwide conspiracy for the overthrow of civilization and for the reconstitution of society on the basis of arrested development, of envious malevolence and impossible equality, has been steadily growing. It played, as a modern writer, Mrs. Nesta Webster, has so ably shown, a definitely recognizable part in the tragedy of the French Revolution. It has been the mainspring of every subversive movement during the nineteenth century; and now at last this band of extraordinary personalities from the underworld of the great cities of Europe and America have gripped the Russian people by the hair of their heads and have become practically the undisputed masters of that enormous empire. There is no need to exaggerate the part played in the creation of Bolshevism and in the bringing about of the Russian Revolution by these international and for the most part atheistical Jews. It is certainly a very great one; it probably outweighs all others”.
This is the last candid statement (discoverable by me) from a leading public man on this question.
After it the ban on public discussion came down and the great silence ensued, which continues to this day. In 1953 Mr. Churchill refused permission (requisite under English law) for a photostat to be made of this article (Illustrated Sunday Herald, February 8, 1920), without saying why.
The fact of Jewish leadership was a supremely important piece of knowledge and the later suppression of it, where public debate would have been sanative, produced immense effects in weakening the West. The formulation of any rational State policy becomes impossible when such major elements of knowledge are excluded from public discussion; it is like playing billiards with twisted cues and elliptical balls. The strength of the conspiracy is shown by its success in this matter (as in the earlier period, of Messrs. Robison, Barruel and Morse) more than by any other thing.
At the time, the facts were available. The British Government’s White Paper of 1919 (Russia, No. 1, a Collection of Reports on Bolshevism) quoted the report sent to Mr. Balfour in London in 1918 by the Netherlands Minister at Saint Petersburg, M. Oudendyke: “Bolshevism is organized and worked by Jews, who have no nationality and whose one object is to destroy for their own ends the existing order of things“. The United States Ambassador, Mr. David R. Francis, reported similarly: “The Bolshevik leaders here, most of whom are Jews and 90 percent of whom are returned exiles, care little for Russia or any other country but are internationalists and they are trying. to start a worldwide social revolution“.
M. Oudendyke’s report was deleted from later editions of the British official publication and all such authentic documents of that period are now difficult to obtain. Fortunately for the student, one witness preserved the official record. This was Mr. Robert Wilton, correspondent of the London Times, who experienced the Bolshevik revolution. The French edition of his book included the official Bolshevik lists of the membership of the ruling revolutionary bodies (they were omitted from the English edition).”
I read the Wikipedia article. It was indeed a British government war known as King William’s war. It was one of many attempts by the British to grab Canada from France.
The British government required the colonies to raise and pay the costs of militias to fight in that war. Massachusetts didn’t have the money so the colonial officials issued paper money
there’s a very sound reason for controlling all the flow of news and entertainment and information
you get to decide who people’s national (even universal) heroes and villains are..
if you polled the people of the world, ‘who was the most evil man who ever lived?’, we all know what the answer would be hands down, bar none. The only curiousity would be who comes in a distant second.
if you asked ‘who was the smartest man that ever lived?’
I suspect that it’d overwhelmingly be Albert Einstein, and while smart, he was no Isaac Newton, not even close
so if you control what people see, hear, read or watch on the screen, then you get to herd the sheeple’s minds and bodies to the point that the most admired women in the world is a rancid war hag and lying, murderous psychopath.
it’s like Tony said
first you print the money
then you get the power
Pulpit Rabbis at Policy Conference [from AD 2016]
https://www.aipac.org/connect/communities/your-synagogue/pulpit-rabbis-at-policy-conference
Right, there is no separation of synagogue and state. Just like the Christian cross in Bladensburg, MD was declared “unconstitutional” but the giant menorah on the white house lawn somehow isn’t. As the saying goes, to determine who wields power in a society is just a matter of (((whom))) we aren’t permitted to criticize without severe penalties.
Criticize Jews in America and you will be economically ruined unless you genuflect and prostrate yourself before them.
https://heartiste.files.wordpress.com/2017/12/jpod1.jpg?w=500&h=551
Things are getting very interesting in Wisconsin.
Here is something PN retweeted:
I think he may be on to something as far as promoting Prof. MacDonald’s CofC.
Yehud (Jews) got their biggest boost in commerce and also banking from the ancient Persians who liberated them from Babylon, taught them how to write and transact business, employed them as mercenaries in lands Persians conquered (Benzion Netanyahu covers this in the first pages of his "Origins of the Inquisition").
The first major Jewish leaders were not rabbis or holy men or scholars but merchants and financiers in Persia/Babylon, who would answer the questions and resolve conflicts among Jews, that were brought to them. These adjudicators were approached because they were the wealthy/prominent persons in the most significant location of Jews -- Persia. They collected a fee for their services. Doubtful. As wikipedia, below, says, Hebrew was primarily a sacred language. Some Jews may have communicated from Jew to Jew in Hebrew, but it's not likely that Jews in Andalusia spoke Hebrew with Moors with whom they partnered. Nor is it likely that Jews who shared with Genoese the bounty of Crusader trade spoke Hebrew; they would have communicated in the Genoese dialect and also in whatever language Ottoman Turks used; many of the Jews who were expelled from Spain migrated to Ottoman Turkey. Others migrated to the Netherlands, where it is most likely they learned the languages of trade used by the Dutch. Baruch "Spinoza's mother tongue was Portuguese, although he also knew Hebrew, Spanish, Dutch, perhaps French, and later Latin.[29] Although he wrote in Latin, Spinoza learned the language only late in his youth." It's likely that the Hebrew he learned was acquired in early years of Yeshiva schooling, which he "cut short at age 17."---- The Hebrew that is spoken by Jews in Israel (and elsewhere) today emerged as a "first/national language" only in ~1924, when Bialek migrated to Palestine.---
As for "Jewish national cultural continuity," which culture?
That's the first question David Biale addresses in his "Cultures of the Jews."
Modern Hebrew, along with Modern Arabic, has been an official language in Israel since the British Mandate of Palestine, a situation that continued after the Israeli Declaration of Independence in 1948.
As I mentioned above both Modern Arabic and Modern Hebrew is written without vowels, especially TaNaKh (Old Testament) just like the Old, Old Arabic/Hebrew. Hebrew language was dead during the times of Prince of Peace and therefore He spoke to His disciples in Aramaic. The Prince of Peace being Divine can speak any language.
As I wrote in #187, Hebrew was revived from Arabic in late 19th century, it was revived from real Semitic language called Arabic. The name mhmd is written without vowels in Modern Arabic, thus one will see many variants of this word in English or any other Arabic word.
It was in Quran, the real Arabic was revealed with vowels and proper grammar. This Quranic Arabic is taught only in Universities to Arabic Linguistic students, no matter if they are Muslims, Christians, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists and so forth. This Quranic Arabic is called Classical Arabic which is Real Arabic in contrast to Modern Arabic.
From the Quranic/Classical Arabic proper vocalization was put into the TaNaKh (Old Testament) during 12th to 15th centuries. Till today the Jews due to fear of God, write stupidly God as G-d without vowels. So let me put vowels in YHWH Elohim. It becomes YaHuwah Elohim, meaning O’ He Elohim and written umpteen times YHWH Elohim in the Old Testament, which becomes umpteen times O’ He Elohim.
“God of Israel” is referring to a name which G-d commands Himself to be called. Exodus 3:15 God, furthermore, said to Moses, “Thus you shall say to the sons of Israel, ‘The LORD, the God of your fathers, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob, has sent me to you.’ This is My name forever, and this is My memorial-name to all generations. From this moment forward the nations were put on notice (once again) that not only they will be held accountable for the 7 Noahide Laws, but also that the Israelites were commanded in 613 commandments, including the conquering the Land Of Israel. The Canaanite nations were declared homeless overnight.
Pretty soon Ron Unz is going to charge tuition for all this mind-expanding truth-telling information.
As I mentioned above both Modern Arabic and Modern Hebrew is written without vowels, especially TaNaKh (Old Testament) just like the Old, Old Arabic/Hebrew. Hebrew language was dead during the times of Prince of Peace and therefore He spoke to His disciples in Aramaic. The Prince of Peace being Divine can speak any language.
As I wrote in #187, Hebrew was revived from Arabic in late 19th century, it was revived from real Semitic language called Arabic. The name mhmd is written without vowels in Modern Arabic, thus one will see many variants of this word in English or any other Arabic word.
It was in Quran, the real Arabic was revealed with vowels and proper grammar. This Quranic Arabic is taught only in Universities to Arabic Linguistic students, no matter if they are Muslims, Christians, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists and so forth. This Quranic Arabic is called Classical Arabic which is Real Arabic in contrast to Modern Arabic.
From the Quranic/Classical Arabic proper vocalization was put into the TaNaKh (Old Testament) during 12th to 15th centuries. Till today the Jews due to fear of God, write stupidly God as G-d without vowels. So let me put vowels in YHWH Elohim. It becomes YaHuwah Elohim, meaning O' He Elohim and written umpteen times YHWH Elohim in the Old Testament, which becomes umpteen times O' He Elohim.
“God of Israel” is referring to a name which G-d commands Himself to be called. Exodus 3:15 God, furthermore, said to Moses, “Thus you shall say to the sons of Israel, ‘The LORD, the God of your fathers, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob, has sent me to you.’ This is My name forever, and this is My memorial-name to all generations. From this moment forward the nations were put on notice (once again) that not only they will be held accountable for the 7 Noahide Laws, but also that the Israelites were commanded in 613 commandments, including the conquering the Land Of Israel. The Canaanite nations were declared homeless overnight.
When was the last time you were in Israel, assuming you have ever had a chance to visit?
While I am American, I have lived and worked in Israel in the private sector and understand Hebrew. I have also been in the West Bank and have observed a very nice standard of living among the Arab population there, as the Unz.com columnist, Israel Shamir, has recently described it.
The reason for my skepticism about your professional background was that your columns typically do not seem to feature empirical data, specialized regional knowledge, an understanding of Arabic/Farsi/Kurdish/Hebrew/Turkish, or unique source material beyond the MSM. Happy to stand corrected though if I missed it.
That nice living standard comes from theft,donations,grants,and gifts from US taxpayers It comes from coercive theft from all over EU. It also comes from displacing Arabs
Check this out:
http://www.hirhome.com/israel/leaders1.htm ** actually, relatively few German Jews died in Germany; most young Jews left, of the older Jews who remained, very many committed suicide.
Thanks S2. Interesting, but way too fuzzy for my purposes. So, I’ll stick with present day, thoroughly documented, and averred by the perpetrators like Makovsky.
CLEAN BREAK II: IRAN HAWKS DECIDE to BURN IT ALL DOWN
Incisive, copiously cited post at Lobe Log. Excellent comment a bonus.
“In response to Iran’s rising profile in the Middle East, fueled mostly by a war those neocons ardently championed and the striking ineptitude of the hawks’ new favorite Persian Gulf monarchy, the intellectual heirs to the men who drew those ill-fated borders are proposing, long after it might have done any good, to re-draw them.”
http://lobelog.com/clean-break-ii-iran-hawks-decide-to-burn-it-all-down/
Clean Break II: Iran Hawks Decide to Burn It All Down
I thought you were looking for material on the SS St Louis. As it happens, Michael Makovsky, his brother David, uncle Alan and father Donald are all from St. Louis, MO, and all are in the business of interfering in other sovereign peoples's lives.
Brother David preceded Michael in mapmaking exercises: six years ago, David Makovsky drew a map dividing up Israel and Palestine. http://news.stlpublicradio.org/post/makovsky-brothers-half-midwest-and-half-mideast#stream/0
Makovsky is obsessed with Iran (as are many/most/all Israel firsters), but Iran was not among those states "redrawn" after WWI (Iran was neutral in WWI but was occupied by British forces who exploited Iranian foodstuffs to such an extent that 8 to 10 million Persians starved to death, and Iran did not regain its pre-WWI population numbers until the 1960s http://english.khamenei.ir/news/2197/8-10-million-Iranians-died-over-Great-Famine-caused-by-the-British ).
Likewise, Iran was neutral but occupied during WWII by both Russia and US & British forces and served as vital transit for fuel and supplies to Allied armies. After WWII, USA carried out one of its few honest acts toward Iran when it helped to kick out Russians who intended to stay in Iranian borders.
Several of the comments on Lobelog are to the point: why is Makovsky given a platform?
Wouldn't the world be a better place if new, tight, reinforced borders were drawn around the Makovskys to contain their shit-stirring activities.
In any case your "pimp" analogy is wrong. Pimps MAKE MONEY off of their whores. The USA gains nothing and expends a great deal of money maintaining its Asiatic empire.
In fact the people of Okinawa would love nothing more then to see all the US armed forces leave.
No, even as they bitch about the American base, their entire economy depends on it. If Okinawans really want Americans out, they could just refuse to do business with Americans. But they sell tons of stuff to Americans. And Okinawan women are a bunch of whores to put out to American men.
In any case your “pimp” analogy is wrong. Pimps MAKE MONEY off of their whores. The USA gains nothing and expends a great deal of money maintaining its Asiatic empire.
No, US gets to control Japan, Taiwan, and S. Korea as its vassals. To the imperialist-minded, Power is its own reward. Power is more valuable than mere cash.
CLEAN BREAK II: IRAN HAWKS DECIDE to BURN IT ALL DOWN
Incisive, copiously cited post at Lobe Log. Excellent comment a bonus.
"In response to Iran’s rising profile in the Middle East, fueled mostly by a war those neocons ardently championed and the striking ineptitude of the hawks’ new favorite Persian Gulf monarchy, the intellectual heirs to the men who drew those ill-fated borders are proposing, long after it might have done any good, to re-draw them."
http://lobelog.com/clean-break-ii-iran-hawks-decide-to-burn-it-all-down/
Clean Break II: Iran Hawks Decide to Burn It All Down
To really be in a position to understand these things, a decent knowledge of history (as opposed to propaganda), is requisite. For instance, the first paragraph in your article reads,:
That’s all true as far as it goes, but it only grazes the surface.
Without knowing what went on in the fuzzy mists of times long past, one wouldn’t know that the authors have an apparently gaping hole in their knowledge, for the reality is worse than they state.
A larger truth is that it wasn’t only the colonial positions that were carved up without respect for the locals, but European countries themselves, most of which weren’t even involved in colonial adventurism, and that Wilson and Lloyd George, in a heavy handed and dictatorial manner carved up, dictated to, and repeatedly betrayed former allies such as the Arabs, the Japanese, Italians, Poles Soviets, Ro(u)manians, and others in the process of acting as puppets of international finance. That’s an extremely well documented fact that’s absolutely key to appreciating what’s going on today.
At a minimum it teaches us that we’ve long been lied to and that there have long been forces behind the scenes manipulating the actors in the limelight who themselves routinely say one thing and do another.
CLEAN BREAK II: IRAN HAWKS DECIDE to BURN IT ALL DOWN
Incisive, copiously cited post at Lobe Log. Excellent comment a bonus.
"In response to Iran’s rising profile in the Middle East, fueled mostly by a war those neocons ardently championed and the striking ineptitude of the hawks’ new favorite Persian Gulf monarchy, the intellectual heirs to the men who drew those ill-fated borders are proposing, long after it might have done any good, to re-draw them."
http://lobelog.com/clean-break-ii-iran-hawks-decide-to-burn-it-all-down/
Clean Break II: Iran Hawks Decide to Burn It All Down
Good article on Lobelog that punches holes in the Makovsky plan for remaking the Middle East in the image & likeness of neocondom.
I thought you were looking for material on the SS St Louis. As it happens, Michael Makovsky, his brother David, uncle Alan and father Donald are all from St. Louis, MO, and all are in the business of interfering in other sovereign peoples’s lives.
Brother David preceded Michael in mapmaking exercises: six years ago, David Makovsky drew a map dividing up Israel and Palestine. http://news.stlpublicradio.org/post/makovsky-brothers-half-midwest-and-half-mideast#stream/0
Makovsky is obsessed with Iran (as are many/most/all Israel firsters), but Iran was not among those states “redrawn” after WWI (Iran was neutral in WWI but was occupied by British forces who exploited Iranian foodstuffs to such an extent that 8 to 10 million Persians starved to death, and Iran did not regain its pre-WWI population numbers until the 1960s http://english.khamenei.ir/news/2197/8-10-million-Iranians-died-over-Great-Famine-caused-by-the-British ).
Likewise, Iran was neutral but occupied during WWII by both Russia and US & British forces and served as vital transit for fuel and supplies to Allied armies. After WWII, USA carried out one of its few honest acts toward Iran when it helped to kick out Russians who intended to stay in Iranian borders.
Several of the comments on Lobelog are to the point: why is Makovsky given a platform?
Wouldn’t the world be a better place if new, tight, reinforced borders were drawn around the Makovskys to contain their shit-stirring activities.
SolontoCroesus,
There is a province in Iran known as Baluchistan that shares critical borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Maintaining political influence in Baluchistan was an important component of Soviet Central Asian Strategy. In fact, Party Secretary Nikita Khrushchev guaranteed tangible support for "progressives" who were politically active in Baluchistan.
At present, it's difficult for me to accept your premise (above) that post-WW II US executed an "honest" act toward Iran by "kicking out Russians" intent to stay within Iranian land. Nope.
Fact now is that Baluchistan's contiguous neighbors are Afghanistan and Pakistan.
And although this particular (floating) ZUS-front is rather quiet now in our Corporate Media, both strategic countries are subject to the DISHONEST and aggressive Trump administration's renewed military strategy to increase war pressure upon the Islamic Republic of Iran.
At any rate, S2C, Baluchistan is on my mind tonight and not Georgia. Thanks!
https://feww.files.wordpress.com/2014/01/threat-to-world-peace.gif?w=485&h=530
The graph is bogus. Israel should be in 1st place at 25%, with several other countries (including Iran and N. Korea who if left alone would be harmless) reduced to 3% or less to make up the difference. Zionist control of the MSM accounts for the fact that a relatively small number of Americans are aware that Jewish bankers, along with Israel’s plans for Greater Israel are the #1 instigators of war in the Middle East and everywhere else.
That list is fucked up,
USA is so fucked up and it fuck up the world like a cancer cell.
I mean,
WTH is UK doing at the bottom , 1% , really ?
http://www.us-uk-interventions.org/
USA only 24% ?
Come on ,
More like 99 !
Those 6% who voted China must be dumbed down murkkans,
Elementary Watson !
India more peaceful than China ?
Sure if all you read are five eyes MSM !
Oz/Jp should be right up there with FUKSI,
Oz has never seen a murkkan war it doesnt like,
The Jp have just shredded their article 9 leash,
itching to redeem the glory of imperial Jap army ,
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2017/11/04/national/politics-diplomacy/trump-warns-china-face-big-problem-warrior-nation-japan-north-korea/ From what I gather,
its more like...
Israel => ME,
FUKUSI[NDIA] => everywhere else !
I thought you were looking for material on the SS St Louis. As it happens, Michael Makovsky, his brother David, uncle Alan and father Donald are all from St. Louis, MO, and all are in the business of interfering in other sovereign peoples's lives.
Brother David preceded Michael in mapmaking exercises: six years ago, David Makovsky drew a map dividing up Israel and Palestine. http://news.stlpublicradio.org/post/makovsky-brothers-half-midwest-and-half-mideast#stream/0
Makovsky is obsessed with Iran (as are many/most/all Israel firsters), but Iran was not among those states "redrawn" after WWI (Iran was neutral in WWI but was occupied by British forces who exploited Iranian foodstuffs to such an extent that 8 to 10 million Persians starved to death, and Iran did not regain its pre-WWI population numbers until the 1960s http://english.khamenei.ir/news/2197/8-10-million-Iranians-died-over-Great-Famine-caused-by-the-British ).
Likewise, Iran was neutral but occupied during WWII by both Russia and US & British forces and served as vital transit for fuel and supplies to Allied armies. After WWII, USA carried out one of its few honest acts toward Iran when it helped to kick out Russians who intended to stay in Iranian borders.
Several of the comments on Lobelog are to the point: why is Makovsky given a platform?
Wouldn't the world be a better place if new, tight, reinforced borders were drawn around the Makovskys to contain their shit-stirring activities.
I think this statement should be generalized to:
Criticize Jews in America and you will be economically ruined unless you genuflect and prostrate yourself before them.
“To learn who rules over you, simply learn who you are not allowed to criticize.” (French philosopher and historian Voltaire)
No, even as they bitch about the American base, their entire economy depends on it. If Okinawans really want Americans out, they could just refuse to do business with Americans. But they sell tons of stuff to Americans. And Okinawan women are a bunch of whores to put out to American men.
In any case your “pimp” analogy is wrong. Pimps MAKE MONEY off of their whores. The USA gains nothing and expends a great deal of money maintaining its Asiatic empire.
No, US gets to control Japan, Taiwan, and S. Korea as its vassals. To the imperialist-minded, Power is its own reward. Power is more valuable than mere cash.
I was stationed on Okinawa from 1964 though 1966 (US Army draftee) and can attest that you are 100% correct. If not for US military money to sustain Okinawa’s economy it would, undoubtedly be one of the poorest places on earth. I hated to see my time on Okinawa come to an end. Can’t imagine a better place to have been.
I heard The Shrub's BS about "compassionate conservatism" and " a humble foreign policy," held my nose and voted for him the first time. It was the last time I voted seriously. I still go to the polls and do my duty to expose and mock it as part of a vile, hideous, and utterly degenerate system, not that I suffer any illusions about the utility of my insignificant contributions.
The system stinks, always has , and always will. Casting ballots for frauds is much worse than a joke.
The only answer I can see is to boycott the system in any way one can.
Jacques Sheete: “Casting ballots for frauds is much worse than a joke.
The only answer I can see is to boycott the system in any way one can.”
Jacques,
POT(Z)US election campaigns are an entertaining “fraud” and for me, it was hard to detach interest from the Hillary vs. The Donald theater.
Yes… prior to casting a vote for Trump/Pence non-interventionism and the ticket’s pie-in-sky “Make America Great Again,” I knew the “joke” outcome would would make Jewish billionaires and Lobbies laugh at me and similarly deceived others.
Right now, Jacques, the ZUS enforced “election” system has placed participation SANCTIONS upon the low percentage of Amerikans who bother to vote!
Subsequently, elite & secular US Jews would crack their ribs if a system “boycott” were organized and implemented.
Full disclosure, I resisted making comment on this article by Mr. Giraldi due to frustration with the article’s very title and suggestion that there is an actual US “National” security strategy.
Thanks, Jacques.
I know.
That list is fucked up,
USA is so fucked up and it fuck up the world like a cancer cell.
I mean,
WTH is UK doing at the bottom , 1% , really ?
http://www.us-uk-interventions.org/
USA only 24% ?
Come on ,
More like 99 !
Those 6% who voted China must be dumbed down murkkans,
Elementary Watson !
India more peaceful than China ?
Sure if all you read are five eyes MSM !
Oz/Jp should be right up there with FUKSI,
Oz has never seen a murkkan war it doesnt like,
The Jp have just shredded their article 9 leash,
itching to redeem the glory of imperial Jap army ,
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2017/11/04/national/politics-diplomacy/trump-warns-china-face-big-problem-warrior-nation-japan-north-korea/
From what I gather,
its more like…
Israel => ME,
FUKUSI[NDIA] => everywhere else !
As you are likely aware, completed in 1956, Douglas Reed's unbiased review and analysis illuminates many of the 'issues', 'difficulties', and tactics of 'Western' governments, including, and in patrticular, the US government.
http://www.controversyofzion.info/Controversybook/reeedcontrov.pdf
D. REED :: The Controversy of Zion — p.191 — p.192::
"As to the purposes revealed when the revolution struck in 1917, these showed that it was not episodic or spontaneous but the third "eruption" of the organization first revealed through Weishaupt. The two main features reappeared: the attack on all legitimate government of any kind whatsoever and on religion. Since 1917 the world-revolution has had to cast aside the earlier pretence of being directed only against "kings" or the political power of priests.
One authority of that period knew and stated this. In the tradition of Edmund Burke and John
Robison, George Washington and Alexander Hamilton and Disraeli, Mr. Winston Churchill wrote:
"It would almost seem as if the gospel of Christ and the gospel of anti-Christ were designed to originate among the same people; and that this mystic and mysterious race had been chosen for the supreme manifestations, both of the divine and the diabolical. . .
From the days of 'Spartacus' Weishaupt to those of Karl Marx, and down to Trotsky (Russia), Bela Kun (Hungary), Rosa Luxembourg (Germany) and Emma Goldman (United States), this worldwide conspiracy for the overthrow of civilization and for the reconstitution of society on the basis of arrested development, of envious malevolence and impossible equality, has been steadily growing. It played, as a modern writer, Mrs. Nesta Webster, has so ably shown, a definitely recognizable part in the tragedy of the French Revolution. It has been the mainspring of every subversive movement during the nineteenth century; and now at last this band of extraordinary personalities from the underworld of the great cities of Europe and America have gripped the Russian people by the hair of their heads and have become practically the undisputed masters of that enormous empire. There is no need to exaggerate the part played in the creation of Bolshevism and in the bringing about of the Russian Revolution by these international and for the most part atheistical Jews. It is certainly a very great one; it probably outweighs all others".
This is the last candid statement (discoverable by me) from a leading public man on this question.
After it the ban on public discussion came down and the great silence ensued, which continues to this day. In 1953 Mr. Churchill refused permission (requisite under English law) for a photostat to be made of this article (Illustrated Sunday Herald, February 8, 1920), without saying why.
The fact of Jewish leadership was a supremely important piece of knowledge and the later suppression of it, where public debate would have been sanative, produced immense effects in weakening the West. The formulation of any rational State policy becomes impossible when such major elements of knowledge are excluded from public discussion; it is like playing billiards with twisted cues and elliptical balls. The strength of the conspiracy is shown by its success in this matter (as in the earlier period, of Messrs. Robison, Barruel and Morse) more than by any other thing.
At the time, the facts were available. The British Government's White Paper of 1919 (Russia, No. 1, a Collection of Reports on Bolshevism) quoted the report sent to Mr. Balfour in London in 1918 by the Netherlands Minister at Saint Petersburg, M. Oudendyke: "Bolshevism is organized and worked by Jews, who have no nationality and whose one object is to destroy for their own ends the existing order of things". The United States Ambassador, Mr. David R. Francis, reported similarly: "The Bolshevik leaders here, most of whom are Jews and 90 percent of whom are returned exiles, care little for Russia or any other country but are internationalists and they are trying. to start a worldwide social revolution".
M. Oudendyke's report was