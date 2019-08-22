Lindsey Graham’s Blank Check. Why a Defense Agreement with Israel Would be a Disaster for Americans

Two world wars began because of unconditional pledges made by one country to come to assistance of another. On July 5, 1914, Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany pledged his country’s complete support for whatever response Austria-Hungary would choose to make against Serbia after the June 28th assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria by a Serbian nationalist during an official visit to Sarajevo, Bosnia. This fatal error went down in history as Germany’s carte blanche or “blank check,” assurance to Austria that led directly to WW I.
In September 1939, World War II began when Great Britain and France came to the assistance of Poland after the German Army invaded, fulfilling a “guarantee” made in March of that year. What was a regional war, and one that might have been resolved through diplomacy, became global.
One would think that after such commitments were assessed by historians as the immediate causes of two world wars, no one would ever consider going down that road again. But that would be reckoning without Republican Senator Lindsey Graham who has been calling for a “defense treaty” with Israel since last April. In his most recent foray, Graham announced late in July that he is seeking bipartisan support for providing “blank check” assurances to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is hoping to be able to push a complete defense treaty through the Senate by next year.
In making his several announcements on the subject, Graham has been acting as a front man for both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and also for The Jewish Institute for the National Security of America (JINSA), which wrote the basic document that is being used to promote the treaty and then enlisted Graham to obtain congressional support.
Speaking to the press on a JINSA conference call, Graham said the proposed agreement would be a treaty that would protect Israel in case of an attack that constituted an “existential threat”. Citing Iran as an example, Graham said the pact would be an attempt to deter hostile neighbors like the Iranians who might use weapons of mass destruction against Israel. JINSA President Michael Makovsky elaborated on this, saying, “A mutual defense pact has a value in not only deterring but might also mitigate a retaliatory strike by an adversary of Israel, so it might mitigate an Iranian response (to an attack on its nuclear facilities).”
JINSA director of foreign policy Jonathan Ruhe added that “An Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear program would not activate this pact, but a major Iranian retaliation might. – An Israeli unilateral attack is not what the treaty covers, but rather massive Iranian retaliation is what we are addressing.”
Israel has long been reluctant to enter into any actual treaty arrangement with the United States because it might limit its options and restrain its aggressive pattern of military incursions. In that regard, the Graham-JINSA proposal is particularly dangerous as it effectively permits Israel to be interventionist with a guarantee that Washington will not seek to limit Netanyahu’s “options.” And, even though the treaty is reciprocal, there is no chance that Israel will ever be called upon to do anything to defend the United States, so it is as one-sided as most arrangements with the Jewish state tend to be.
As the agreement between the two countries would be a treaty ratified by the Senate, it would be much more difficult to scrap by subsequent administrations than was the Iran nuclear deal, which was an executive action by President Obama. And clearly the statements by Graham, Makovsky and Ruhe reveal this treaty would serve as a green light for an Israeli attack on Iran, should they opt to do so, while also serving as a red light to Tehran vis-à-vis an ironclad US commitment to “defend” Israel that would serve to discourage any serious Iranian retaliation. Given that dynamic, the treaty would be little more than a one-way security guarantee from Washington to Jerusalem.
Furthermore, in outlining what circumstances would trigger US intervention on Israel’s behalf, the JINSA/Graham document cites, inter alia, “the threat or use of weapons of mass destruction.” It also allows Netanyahu to call for assistance after defining as threatening any incident or development “that gives rise to an urgent request from the Government of Israel.” It appears then that Netanyahu could demand that the US attack Iran should he only perceive a threat, however vague that threat might in reality be.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been claiming Iran is “three to five years” and “possibly weeks” away from a nuclear weapons capability since 1992 and pushing Washington to attack Iran so he obviously would welcome such a treaty for strategic reasons as well as to shore up his upcoming re-election bid. President Trump, with whom Graham has discussed how the agreement would work, has a similar interest in appearing strong for Israel to help his own campaign in 2020.
It is worth noting that in 2010 Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defense Force (IDF) to prepare to strike Iran but ‘Israel’s security chiefs refused: Gabi Ashkenazi, the head of the IDF, and Meir Dagan, the head of the Mossad at the time, believed that Netanyahu and the Defense Minister Ehud Barak were trying to “steal a war” and the order was not carried out. The attacks were also rejected by two ministers, Moshe Yaalon and Yuval Steinitz, which left Netanyahu without the necessary majority to proceed.
Ashkenazi claimed in a 2012 interview about the episode that he was convinced that an attack would be have been a major strategic mistake. Meir Dagan said in 2012, after leaving his role as Mossad chief, that a strike would be “a stupid thing” as the entire region would undoubtedly be destabilized, requiring repeated Israeli and American interventions.
And there are other issues arising from a “defense treaty.” Defense means just that and treaties are generally designed to protect a country within its own borders. Israel has no defined borders as it is both expansionistic and illegally occupying Palestinian land, so the United States would in effect be obligated to defend space that Israel defines as its own. That could mean almost anything. Israel is currently bombing Syria almost daily even though it is not at war with Damascus. If Syria were to strike back and Graham’s treaty were in place, Washington would technically be obligated to come to Israel’s assistance. A similar situation prevails with Lebanon and there are also reports that Israel is bombing alleged Iranian supply lines in Iraq, where the US has 5,000 troops stationed.
The real problem is that the Trump administration is obsessed with regime change in Iran, but it has so far been unable to provoke Iran into starting a conflict. Graham’s proposed treaty just might be part of a White House plan to end-run Congress and public opinion by enabling Israel to start the desired war, whereupon the US would quickly follow in to “defend Israel,” obliged by treaty to do so. What could possibly go wrong? The correct answer is “everything.”
A formal agreement would merely formalise what already exists and expose it to criticism. I don’t think Israeli strategists will want that.
The treaty talk is just more psychological warfare on Iran . Iran is too big for Israel to start a fight that the US might not join in. If the Israeli armed forces can refuse (although I don’t believe that actually happened) so could the US. No, Israel is going to have to put up with an Iranian bomb. Nothing is going to happen.
As the old joke goes: Israel would never want to become the 51st state because then it would only have 1 senator instead of controlling all 100.
It is painfully clear that the US is a jewish-controlled oligarchy in all but name and no other explanation can sufficiently explain the fact that Israel can do almost whatever it wants without ever having to face any pushback, instead it just gets more. This includes middle-eastern wars for which the goyim should sacrifice their sons.
Sadly it would not surprise me at all if they go through with this.
What a complete abomination America has become. Shameful.
I wonder what the american population of the 1760s would have done were they alive today?
However, the so-called patriots of today are so easily duped that they believe the utter joke of a creature currently occupying The White House actually has any interest other than his own in mind every time he opens his mouth…
Lets see, you have an Administration, a Senate, a Congress, a Supreme Court that all, for decades, obviously have been completely compromised. Your two political party system works like a charm controlling you all.
Any time something a little too fishy is going down, something that just might be a little too obvious and there is a chance a few too many might actually react in some meaningful way, well, then they won`t even break a sweat distracting you throwing some trivial Right vs. Left stick that quickly becomes The Only Issue in your whole world. Man the cannons, for Christ`s sake! It`s The Stick! The Stick!
It is kind of funny, but only when one forgets what is actually at stake.
People today have become so stupid, so easily manipulated, so emasculated that the traitorous vermin that are supposed to represent you don`t even bother coming up with a half-decent excuse anymore whenever they feel like penetrating you.
This mutual defense treaty is just one more up the collective behind of “we the people.”
Mossad must have some serious dirt on Graham, maybe videos of him with little boys.
SC politicians are the best to coerce/blackmail because they are a one party state. Any idiot with an (R) after his name is sure to get elected and re-elected no matter what they do. As most one party states it produces the most idiotic/corrupt politicians, like Mark Sanford. Nikki Haley the Zionist moron was greatly compromised with her known affairs and today tweeted a rumor no one has heard of but her about her alleged affair with Mike Pence — a tweet to end a rumor started by herself, such is her idiocy.
Other one party states are mostly (D) and they are protected by a colluding media, no matter how idiotic or corrupt.
Mutual defense? Sure, like Israel is going to defend the US.
Any idiot who votes for this bill doesn’t just need to be voted out of office, they need to be hung from the nearest lamp-post; preferably in their district or home state.
Iran is no bigger than Egypt and Israel took on Egypt in 1967 and 1973 and prevailed despite Egypt then being a client state of the USSR. Egypt was also able to bring the full strength of its army to bear on Israel in the Sinai something Iran could not possibly do for the foreseeable future.
Now its true Israel could not ‘occupy’ Iran but that does not mean Israel could not destroy Iranian military capability but the cost could be higher than in 67 or 73 unless Israel has some way to neutralize Hebollah’s missile arsenal in Lebanon.
Despite all efforts of the MSM and our government to align the USA with Israel, Trump would be making a major mistake to support such a treacherous alliance.
Many of us do not want an alliance with Israel and see those who seek such alliances as our enemy.
Graham may be able to get away with his treachery down in South Carolina, filled as it is with brain-dead evangelical Christians, but I am hoping that there are enough patriotic Americans left with an ounce of brains who would not support this perfidious alliance and any supporting politician such as Trump.
The pro-Israel crowd in the USA is large but among the alt right crowd I would think they would comprise a distinct and deluded minority.
Iran is a big place that has been given time to hide the nuclear facilities (which is what I presume we are talking about) and duplicate them. The Israeli Air Force are not going to to get landed with such a difficult mission by exaggerating the odds for success. I suspect their supposed ‘refusal’ was merely saying not having the element of surprise an air strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities might well not work And why would the current Israeli PM take the risk of ordering it knowing if there was a failure those generals would loudly proclaim they told him it would not work? I wonder if Israel does not wonder if Saudi Arabian leadership with its lack of political constraints is behind a lot of this agitation against Iran.
Giraldi
And the Democrap Gang no longer exists? You do not mention them in your entire article.
The Democraps support the Iranian People? Traitor Sen. Shumer will give up his Zionist Entity citizenship and become a loyal American? Ms Pelosi, Biden, Booker, Ms. Maxwell, some Gay Transvestite? eh! I wish I could make the Democrap gang disappear. Nicely done. I get it; you are concentrating on the Repub gang.
What’s up? Have you been given a different assignment? A threat? Were you the recipient of a Massage in one of Epstein’s Pleasure Palaces? Now you pump for the Democraps?
Casino Trump this. Casino Trump that! He is an Actor/crook. He is part of that Hologram/Matrix/make believe/Professional ‘Wrestling’ entertainment for an imprisoned and daily looted Nation. A Nation that once was Free.
Think Power. Think how a Puppet -Nation and its people are controlled.
Most likely Jeffrey Epstein has been controlling the United States for the last 30 years. There has been a Regime Change; Epstein is Retired (one way or other), and you direct attention to Casino Trump, as if he makes any decisions in America, or anywhere else.
Concluding Repetition:
Casino Trump is another of the post (un) constitutional Hollywood Presidents. Trump, Hollywood Obomber, Bill (that wasn’t sex) Clinton – Do I need a verb? None of these have/had any power. They are actors, and crooks. Do not look for power here. The power that controls us is hidden from our view.
We know who our rulers are: they are our enemy: They murdered JFK and many other Americans. They are coming for us!
Listen!
We do not have a Government.
We do not have a ‘President.’
We do not have a Congress.
We do not have a Supreme Court.
We do not have Liberty!
We The American People must get them all back!
God Bless!
God Bless America!
Keep on reelecting him you dumb backwoods Baptist hicks of South Carolina. Just like Nikki Haley and the 100 year old Strom Thurmond.
When Jews served Wasps, they were merely playing a game to gain more power for themselves.
When Wasps serve Jews, they are total dogs in their subservience.
Jews have stronger identities and personalities than Wasps. For Jews, the dominant power must ultimately be Jewish. For Anglos, the dominance of power matters most, and ultimately it doesn’t matter who holds it. Anglos will suck up to any group with the most power. Since Jews now have the most power, Anglos are total toadies their servility to Jews.
Jews vs Wasps:
Jews: WE must have the power.
Wasps: We must serve the POWER.
Thus, even when Jews didn’t have top power, they did everything to get it. In contrast, once top power went over to Jews, Anglos were perfectly content to serve Jews as the new boss.
Different mindsets.
CUFI alone claims 7 million members, roughly equal to total number of Jews in U.S., and by definition Hagee’s flock is more pro-Israel than the average Jew.
Jews completely rule and control the USA. It is so obvious.
But so many Americans are blind fools.
In defense of the Kaiser, Germany had had a long defensive alliance with Austria-Hungary. Many Germans lived there and German was a major language spoken there as well. The two countries shared a border that ran for hundreds of miles across central Europe. The Kaiser was close personal friends with both the Archduke and his wife. He had just returned from a visit to them when he heard of the cruel assination. Eye-witnesses said he turned as white as a ghost. The Kaiser envisioned swift action against Serbia and never imagined a wider war. In any case he had a real and large army to back up his pledge.
Chamberlain in contrast was an idiot. The pledge to Poland was sheer insanity. There was absolutely nothing Britain could have done in 1939 to have saved Poland from German (and also Soviet) invasion.
The Poles were – incredibly – even more stupid in believing in the pledge and actually expecting serious military aid. Dumb and dumber.
According to the Times of Israel, Graham says that the [proposed] pact would show the international community that “an attack against Israel would be considered an attack against the United States.”
This so-called mutual ‘defense alliance’ pact is not only extremely dangerous, but it clearly serves only one of the parties.
We don’t need tiny, distant, belligerent Israel to defend Empire America. How utterly absurd.
The US is already a far-flung, rogue, military colossus. It’s Zio-Washington that needs to be restained–not burdened with additional, extra-national obligations that serve a rogue, supremacist state.
As crazy as they are, Graham’s unbalanced, pro-Israel bona fides are now mainstream. This bizarre political zeitgeist speaks volumes.
Virtually all of Congress, as well as America’s vaunted Fourth Estate, have been captured. And the zombie majority who live amongst us have barely noticed.
What Americans need desperately is a viable defence against the malign and overpowering influence of Israel and its army of highly-placed, pro-Zionist influencers. Their domestic impact is the core problem that we are facing.
Waterboy Graham is merely one contaminated mind-body among countess others. He is infected with a disease without a name. It continues to spread.
The US has lost its independence. We have fallen low. We are still dropping.
In other words, if, say Israel actually goes ahead and openly attacks Iran (as opposed to merely conducting assassinations and terrorist bombings there as she does now) and Iran does the unthinkable and retaliates, then we would attack Iran.
Isn’t this a great idea? We can let Israel decide if we should go to war with Iran.
All serve The Cabal
Which is not, never has been and never will be Jewish
The Cabal practice their own religion and are totally devoted to Sangreal
Jews come and Jews go… a convenient front group for now
Soon it will be The Chinese Com Party and The Duma that house 33rd and above
The Cabal migrate and look for power structures to hide within… any establishment will do
Always front groups
I always thought we had a defence agreement with Israel. They told us what to do and we agreed to it. No questions asked.
Egypt is 386,662 sq mi and except for the Sinai is mostly flat with its population centers close to Israel. Iran is 636,374 square miles of mostly mountain ranges and deep valleys with its major population center Tehran remote from Israel or the sea. Tehran is also close to Russia. Egypt was easy to attack with tanks while Iran would need to be hit with aircraft only. Getting an aircraft carrier near Iran would be a nightmare as Iran has Russian Sunburn missiles which could hit any American ship from hundreds of miles away and they travel so close to water they can’t be detected on radar.
without being compromised one cannot access to “significant” political representation in the USA: the hidden “conditionality” of the Judeo-Zionist master. the latter should be sure to “pilot” every step of the eventual political action of the former. just have a look around you.
Israel is said to have about 150 nukes ready to go and a good percentage of that arsenal is pointed towards Iran. I guess this isn’t enough for them. They want the certainty of a US threat of overwhelming force to intimidate Iran into non-action should the IDF hit them with a surgical strike of bunker-buster bombs to hit underground facilities.
So would the signing of a mutual defense pact work? Maybe. I just don’t think Sen. Graham is representative of his fellow members of congress no matter how allied they are with AIPAC. I think this goes to far even for them. I don’t think it would be approved of, it’s a fantasy.
* Phil I noticed Iran did some pr work last week on NBC news (with L.Holt). They should do more of it and stay away from the International shipping lanes. I doubt the country will ever be thought well of by Americans –nor should they really– but that doesn’t mean they should be treated like the next likely targets of the US military.
They may be to proud to beg not to be attacked but sending some rep out in front of a TV camera to say that they really don’t want it to happen, I think can work well when done correctly. Smile a bit and say ‘let’s not do this.’
“An Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear program would not activate this pact, but a major Iranian retaliation might”.
Ah yes – the usual Western attitude.
For us to attack them is normal and quite justified (even with nuclear weapons, even if we kill literally millions of them and destroy their infrastructure).
But for them to defend themselves is wicked aggression.
“Cet animal est tres mechant.
Quand on l’attaque, il se defend”.
On July 5, 1914, Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany pledged his country’s complete support for whatever response Austria-Hungary would choose to make against Serbia after the June 28th assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria by a Serbian nationalist during an official visit to Sarajevo, Bosnia. This fatal error went down in history as Germany’s carte blanche or “blank check,” assurance to Austria that led directly to WW I.
An often overlooked treaty was the one between Belgium and the United Kingdom. Without that treaty WW I would have remained a fire in the backyard. Belgium would never have engaged the fight against Germany without Britain’s assurances. The skirmish between the Germans and the French would have lasted for less than two months.
The situation with Israel is however different. The US can’t do anything without pulling of a greater war that they will finally loose. Personally, I can’t wait to see the American fleet reduced like the Russian one in the war of 1904-1905. (The grudge is not against Americans but against their war hawks with their jingoism and imperialism.) Actually I think that this would be the event that splits the world in pro and anti Zionism.
An
Agreed, but who is going to vote them out? Many Americans are idiots too. Most Americans would rather watch America’s Got Talent or Dancing With The Stars than be informed about important issues.
I doubt there are enough Americans that are not brain dead.
But the alt-right crowd is a minority of a minority…not going to happen. This countries problems will not be solved with elections.
Most states keep reelecting their dumbass Senators.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/21/us/politics/trump-greenland-prime-minister.html
Trump offers to buy Greenland , offends danish
https://www.rt.com/uk/467081-boris-disrespectful-feet-macron/
Boris shows lack of respect to Macron .
One od these days Mexico is going to make an offer to Trump to buy Texas ,New Mexico , Arizona and California . And Cuba will make an offer for Florida .
Decadent times .
Would you venture a guess at what percentage of Americans you consider “blind fools ” as opposed to those who are not ?
Do you think this ratio has changed at all, over the last decade ?
Great comment mark.
The disease he’s infected with indeed has a name… “worship of Jewish supremacy and the Jewish supremacists who promote it.”
Hi hasbara gerbil. You need to do better if you want those sweet, sweet 0.02 shekels deposited into the account.
Sounds like some of the more realistic military guys, told the Jewboys in Congress , that Hezbollah can do some serious damage to Israel. Especially when they get some help from the Iranians and others – sitting in Syria. Might even even take back ” TrumpLand in the Golan. Israel could be in deep shit if everyone gets POd and fed up. If we see this as informed commenters – they have seen it – even longer. Thanks Unz Rev.
Before i really began researching the issue the historical persecution of Jews used to be a source of amazement to me as the small number of them I knew were fine. A bit grasping and pushy but smart and humourous as well. What emerged from my research could be summarised as ‘they never know when to stop pushing irrespective of the wealth and control they achieve’. Eventually the goyim
revolt and we know the rest.
I get a sense that we’re seeing the beginnings of this in the West today but instead of pulling back ‘our’ Jews are rubbing salt in the wound. In many ways Jews would be better off if their proportion of the host population were minuscule even though this would result in less tribal power. Chaim Weizman identified this when he said “[w]henever the quantity of Jews in any country reaches the saturation point, that country reacts against them. [This] reaction…cannot be looked upon as anti-Semitism in the ordinary or vulgar sense of that word; it is a universal social and economic concomitant of Jewish immigration, and we cannot shake it off.”
Jews truly are their own worst enemies.
All you anti-Christian Unz commenters need to realize that the Jews, being Chosen by God, have a monopoly on spiritual blessings. No American is capable of conjuring his own spiritual blessings, they must come from the Jews. And in gratitude for those spiritual blessings, Christian America owes it to the Jews to give them material wealth in return.
Right there, in plain and simple terms, is God’s Will for America’s foreign policy. “Gentiles owe it to the Jews.” Cough up that cash or burn in hell! DEUS VULT!
> worship of Jewish supremacy
You anti-Christian heathen are going to burn in hell because you can’t accept that God has made the Jews his Chosen ones to market Salvation services to Whites who cannot provide Salvation for themselves.
Sure, if Whites could find another Salvation provider, then they wouldn’t have to worship the Jews. But until then, you’re risking your eternal life if you don’t worship God’s will that the Jews are Supreme. “The Jew First!” (Romans 1:16) DEUS VULT!
The USA and all western countries, which all have good relations with Israel and many strongly support Israel, all pay a heavy price for that. According to the US gov’t., Osama Bin Laden led Al-Qaeda’s attack on the USA in September 2001. As is typical with the USA’s media, it didn’t want the US public to know why Osama Bin Laden did this, so it’s hard to find his communication with the US where he laid out his complaints. He had several, including US troops in Saudi Arabia and US strong support for Israel against Arabs. I remember the first “terrorist attack”. I put it in quotes only because the US is only opposed to terrorism when it or one of its allies is attacked. It was the 1972 attack on Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics in 1972. From that point on, there were several other attacks against Israel including a hijacked Israeli airline at Entebbe and there were allegations against various Arab countries, including Libya of conducting terrorist attacks against “American interests”. Reagan bombed Libya (and killed Gaddafi’s daughter) to retaliate against Libya’s supposed attack on a Berlin disco and I believe he was accused of other attacks as well. I doubt the accuracy of those claims, but it’s unmistakable that the US and the west were soon Arab targets for their strong support of Israel. At some point Israel may have carried out, or at least supported attacks on the west so Arabs could be blamed. That is where the idea Israel carried out the Sept. 11 attacks comes from.
As someone on a podcast commented a while back, years ago travel was such a pleasure, until probably September 2001 when the US began the heavy security precautions every time you take a flight. Stripping down (belt, shoes, watch, and anything else necessary to pass the security checks) as well as unpacking your luggage to pass their test. These checks are all necessary because of the west’s strong support of Israel. East European and Asian countries have no such terrorism problem, but they are probably pulled into the airport mess because travel is international. Airline travel used to be a pleasure, but its now very unpleasant thanks to our ties to Israel. Until around September 2001, we had to listen to the constant backslapping of Israel by our Jewish media about their great security precautions and their glorious military (that’s new for the Jews who for centuries had a poor reputation as soldiers) with the often repeated “let the Israelis do it” when the US was contemplating revenge for something the Arabs supposedly did.
As with air travel, any alliance with Israel is no benefit to anyone except Israel. No Arab country likes them and would only ally with them if they are useful. Meanwhile, the world is made miserable with things like travel, high gas prices and other discomforts for its support of Israel. Most people don’t even know the world’s oil prices took a huge jump in 1973 for the US support for Israel in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war when OPEC announced its worldwide embargo against the USA and its allies for the USA’s interference in that war on Israel’s behalf. Oil prices never went back to their normal level after that.
That’s ok.
Nazi Germany was destroyed.
IsraeUS will be destroyed likewise.
It’s just another turn of the wheel. Hey, nobody promised anybody that humanity wouldn’t escape nuclear exchanges. It was just a 90s *hope*.
“Speaking to the press on a JINSA conference call, Graham said the proposed agreement would be a treaty that would protect Israel in case of an attack that constituted an “existential threat”.
We already provide this level of support.
Signing onto something as fluid as “existentialist threat” sounds a tad dicey. And just to be clear, I think the US should exercise caution on these types of treaties. The agreements with the Phillipines and Japan may already be causing some tension.
I don’t know from what planet you hail, but Belgium did NOT “engage a fight against Germany”, rather the other way around. And the Germans were nasty fuckers too, not all of the “atrocity stories” were fake news.
Also, that treaty could either be interpreted as “The British Empire will not attack Belgium in the case of an European War” (likely) or “The British Empire will defend Belgium in case it is attacked” (unlikely). The second interpretation was upheld in parliament by a tiny margin – the political goal was to uphold continental balance of power and the secret and privately made assurances about French/Imperial mutual support.
Agree button already used. You described the Idiocracy “Murka” has become to a Tee.
Yes sir Ms Grahamnesty, may the Yawmonster bless Amer-rial.
Here you go Nik, straight from the horses ass. Bolshevism was founded by the “Cabal” for the purpose of enslaving the entire world in a one world government communist dictatorship.
“Nobody knows that Zionism
appeared as a Marxist movement,
a socialist one… Zionism is actually a revolution.”
Sergei Lezov, scientist at the Soviet Academy of Science,
Institute for Scientific Information.
Strana i Mir magazine (Munich), No. 3, 1988, p. 94.
“The ideals of Bolshevism
at many points are consonant with
the finest ideals of Judaism.”
Jewish Chronicle, 4th April 1919 (London).
I can’t figure out if Graham is just a traitor or if the Mossad has some very unsavory tapes of Lindsey romping in the sack with teenage boys.
Either way, he’s not fit for the Senate.
Graham proves once again that congress is the lower house of the knesset and that they will do anything that zionists that rule the zio/US want and by the way the zionists have had the zio/US in a virtual mutual defense agreement since JFK’s assassination, when the zionists had JFK shot in front of America and sealed the deal about who was really running the country!
Read these books to see who runs America, JFK the CIA and Vietnam by Col. L. Fletcher Prouty and Blood in the Water by Joan Mellen and The Secret Team by Col. L. Fletcher Prouty , and The Committee of 300 by John Coleman, all can be had on amazon.
Hagee has seven million followers? We should call his and his followers’ religion something like CUFI-ism because of its radical departure from anything resembling Christianity, and not least because CUFI-ism has no sixth or seventh commandments. With a wife and two little kids at home, Reverend Hagee was apparently in church snortin’ his alleluias between the legs of another woman who he then married, mocking sin with brazen scandal.
I gather these delusional CUFI’s cheer when Israel and its American surrogate mass murder hundreds of thousands of God’s innocent children in Arab lands by aerial incineration and point-blank shooting on street patrols. Such are America’s “heroes in uniform,” who, incredibly, just yesterday were being labeled baby killers by the kosher msm, back when their chief objective was overthrowing the government of the United States. As a Vietnam combat vet I can vouch for the seething, almost spluttering hatred spewed in my and my wife’s face in the early 70’s at a Jewish party we attended in our building in NYC. Now that the Army is doing International Jewry’s bidding, its flacks like Sean Hannity tell us you’re all of a sudden a hero for being in uniform in service to Israel.
If America’s culture and so its destiny is essentially a reflection of its religion, we can reasonably judge our prospects by the CUFI’s and their evangelical preachers who’ve turned Christianity into a mass-murdering cult that’d make Moloch blush, where God’s favor is judged by the SUV or pick up you drive to the Sunday rock concert at some modernistic temple of statolatry. The pride and smugness of these CUFI’s and evangelicals is by itself enough to ensure we’re doomed, assuming there’s any cosmic justice left. If you haven’t seen it, I recommend having a look at the video of Kenneth Copeland and Jesse Duplantis defending their private jets. As Brother Copeland put it, they can’t fly on commercial airlines because they can’t talk to God in them tubes filled with demons.
A.R. piqued my interest when having commented: “What a complete abomination America has become. Shameful. I wonder what the american population of the 1760s would have done were they alive today?”
Apparently, the percentage of colonial settler Jews in “The New World” Injun’ lands was small.
Nonetheless, and according to
Norman H. Finkelstein’s short article, (linked down below), “The Revolutionary War & The Jews,” a sizeable majority of Jews favored the “Patriot” vision of a new & free Homeland, but ambitious Jew businessmen had mixed feelings, given the advantageous mercantile freedoms they enjoyed under British rule.
Haha. Today’s Shabbos goy, Senator Lindsey Graham, would have been the Moneychanger Jews main-Southern Man spokesman. (Zigh)
Would not surprise me had sneaky pro-King George Jews lobbied London to do a False Flag attack upon Independence Hall, & blame the terror attack on extremist French “Yellow & Black Robed Vests.” 🙄
Thanks, A.R.!
https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/the-revolutionary-war-and-the-jews/
Even without this blank-check Treaty, the Jewish State has been a disaster for America and the world. “Brain dead” Carolinians who keep Graham in the Senate? How about brain dead New Yorkers who keep Israel-first Chuck Schumer there? Or our brain dead servile Congressmen, who jumped to their feet 26 times to give the liar Netanyahu standing ovations? Who vote for every Neocon war-for-Israel in the Middle East? Or brain dead Boobus Americanus, who has been lobotomized by Zionist control of Congress, White House, Supreme Court, CIA, FBI, the Justice Department, Media, Pentagon, Academe, NPR, daily newspapers and monthly magazines?
This defense contract will most definitely be Trump’s “excuse” for war with Iran. Iran was slated for war back in 2001.
The author is incredibly astute.
Trump is sounding more unhinged as the days go on. Imagine telling Jews that they are bad Jews if they don’t support Israel.
Some Jews disagreed with the statement and called him “anti-semetic”. I frankly don’t know how they got to “anti-semetic” with that statement, but they managed. It was convoluted reasoning. Notice that while they called it “anti-semetic”, appearing to take issue with it on that basis, none of them disagreed that they are “loyal” to Israel.
I personally feel no loyalty to Ireland or France because of my background and have no problem at all saying it.
Israel’s bombs countries every day, and nothing is said about it in the media, and none of them fight back. Unbelievable.
They actually want war in the Middle East to hasten Armageddon. That is their theological basis for unconditional support for Israel.
Trinity Broadcasting Network even made the movie Megiddo: The Omega Code 2 which bombed because it coincided with 9/11.
I beg to differ on your assertion that israel has “delivery systems” for its nuclear weapons.
I hope I am wrong, BUT fear that I am right…
If a nuclear device is “lit off” in an American or European city, it will have Israel’s fingerprints all over it. Israel is desperate to keep the American money spigot running, as well as sabotaging the Palestinian “peace process” that the world wants it to take seriously.
In fact, if a nuclear device is “lit off” anywhere in the world, it will have come from Israel’s secret nuclear “stockpile”.
The “power outage” in Atlanta was a convenient excuse for Israel to perform a logistical “sleight of hand”, as an Israeli plane was allowed to land and take off during the “power outage” without receiving customs clearance or inspection. This is one of many Israeli companies that possesses a “special exemption” granted by the U S government that frees it from customs inspections.
Just maybe another one of Israel’s nukes was just being pre-positioned or nuclear triggers (tritium) were being renewed, getting ready for “the big one”.
As most Americans are tired of all of the foreign wars being fought for Israel’s benefit, another “incident” on American soil would be enough to galvanize the American public, once again, (just like WTC 9-11) to support another war for Israel’s benefit. Israel’s “samson option” is a real threat to “light one off” in a European or American city, if Israel’s interests are not taken seriously.
Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as they are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper.
No “delivery systems” are needed as Israel’s nukes are already in place. Look for another false flag operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.
Israel has also threatened to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called Samson Option is it.
Well!
Jews! Jews! and again Jews!
Anywhere you turn your head you will see ONLY Jews and ….what is best for israel.
Former Malaysian Prime Minister, Mohamed Mahathir said:
“The Europeans killed six????? million Jews out of 12 million. But today the Jews rule this world by proxy. They get others to fight and die for them.”
Of course they rule the world by proxy.
They are capable to murder a barefoot Palestinian kid and nothing else. Which they are doing it daily.
And then we have this traitor Lindsey Graham. I remember him a few years ago, walking in arms with lunatic John McCain and the other guy, jew Joe Lieberman.
Remember this trio?
Now this flaming faggot [Patti LuPone ask Lindsey Graham to “come out”] wants American kids to go fight and die for israel. Why he does not do it by himself?
The Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran will take care of him.
Finally Mr. Giraldi is missing something in his article.
How about …..if Iran has the same defense agreement, with Mr. Putin?
Then what?
Great article by James Perloff titled: THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, PART I: THE SECRETS BURIED AT LEXINGTON GREEN
Who Really Fired “The Shot Heard Round The World”?
https://jamesperloff.com/2014/12/09/the-american-revolution-part-i-the-secrets-buried-at-lexington-green/
Everything we have been taught is a lie.
The MSM in the zio/US and in zio/Britain and zio/Europe is controlled by zionists and so Israel is the golden calf and can bomb the hell out of Syria and Iraq and Yemen and Palestine and shoot Palestinian men, women and children almost daily and not a word is heard!
However when Israel and the zio/US finally attack Iran , that will be a bridge too far, and Russia will come in on the side of Iran, and finally these satanic zionists will have the nuclear hell they have been wanting!
I have a feeling that the Zionist are going to get their Iran war.
The US public are idiotic enough to vote for Graham, and Trump is a turncoat with his “No ME wars ” pledge. And they’re both probably being blackmailed. The Russians aren’t going to get into a war with the US over Iran, and Europe won’t do anything as usual.
There is however, a question mark over the Chinese. Iran is their main source of oil imports and they have been making big investments in the country. Also they’re very irritated by the ongoing Hong Kong colour revolution (the US trying to do to China what they did to Russia with the Ukraine) and the arrest in Canada of a top Huawei executive (on a US warrant).
The Chinese in combination with the Russians, are trying to exit from the US dollar, so between them they would likely make an Iran war very messy, even without being directly involved. The Iraq war was vastly expensive for the US and an Iran war could be more of the same, especially when oil traffic through the Gulf is halted.
So this “defence” agreement with Israel could turn out very badly for the US public.
The overwhelming question, Patrikios Stetsonis asked: “What bout …..if Iran has the same defense agreement, with Mr. Putin? Then what?”
Then the American-Israeli must hesitate and hope for President Putin’s government to change & ideally😟 throw the Islamic Republic “under the bus.”
Thanks for projecting such intelligent foresight into Supremacist Jew planning, Patrikios! Maybe even the pathetic Lindsey Graham, is party to the obstacle?
Israel, the Rich Selfish Beggar.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Blue_Boy
How Israel Spies on U.S. Citizens.
https://www.thenation.com/article/how-israel-spies-on-us-citizens/
Agree. It’s only a matter of time since they won’t stop until they get it and the US is too captured at the moment to remove the parasite.
That said, when it does happen, the Jews could easily perish in the WW3 or end up getting lynched since too many goyim in the world would know.
Umm…you mean two senators?
“Two world wars began because of unconditional pledges made by one country to come to assistance of another.”
It is amazing how many false narratives there are with respect to the causes of the world wars. WW1 started when Anglo-Zionist deep state operatives duped the Czar into mobilizing the Russian army. The Kaiser begged the Czar not to do this. This deep state lit the fuse in the Balkans by baiting AH Empire to retaliate against Serbs who were raiding AH and committing murder. A destabilizing technique now common with the CIA.
It had nothing to do with unconditional pledges. All the agreements were put into place informally by the deep states in UK, France and Russia. The war was planned and prepared for 10 years in advance, including the establishment of the Fed and the Income Tax in 1913 for the financing of the war. The treachery of WW1 and the Treaty of Versailles caused the rise of Hitler and WW2. This deep state managed most WW1 documents (acquired by Herbert Hoover) and published their false version of WW1.
Hey Johnny Walker Read!
Am quite certain Jewish businessmen 🤑found Amerikan freedom from Britain as a pathway to prosperity in the transportation & brokering the African slave trade bound for Southern plantations.
Thanks & my respect!
Russia will go to war over Iran, for Russia knows that if Iran falls Russia is next, so if the Israelis and the zio/US attack Iran, they will be crossing the Rubicon!
See the book Blood in the Water by Joan Mellen.
Yes, DF, but that was because you were fighting their Kosher Comrades, the Vietnamese Commies.
Remember back then that the majority of the anti-war movement was Jews protesting, but where is the anti-war movement now?
Now that our troops are coming back in body bags and /or returning with serious physical wounds and mental disabilities, well that’s OK, because now we’re fighting Israel’s wars against those nations that SLC wants destroyed.
Israel aside, haven’t we handed out numerous war guarantees to our various allies?
Can’t vouch for this, but you might find this piece interesting:
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2019/07/12/epsteins-arrest-rothschild-vs-trump
Israel was getting pushed back during the ’73 war until the US sent massive weapons shipments to Yisrael.
Octogenarian Storm had great sex with his young beauty queen wife.
I don’t know from what planet you hail, but Belgium did NOT “engage a fight against Germany”, rather the other way around. And the Germans were nasty fuckers too, not all of the “atrocity stories” were fake news.
As far as I know ‘engage’ can mean both to start or to be involved. And you misunderstand my words if you think that it is somehow partial. It was not about the behaviour of Germans but about a strategical reality. Send soldiers (by Belgium) to evacuate the people and the war is over in two months, send soldiers to engage in the battle (against Germany) and millions will die during many years of devastating war. That is what matters, not who is the nicest one.
Also, that treaty could either be interpreted as “The British Empire will not attack Belgium in the case of an European War” (likely) or “The British Empire will defend Belgium in case it is attacked” (unlikely). The second interpretation was upheld in parliament by a tiny margin – the political goal was to uphold continental balance of power and the secret and privately made assurances about French/Imperial mutual support.
Politics always looks that way, but Britain wanted that war. Britain and France are of course jewish ruled, and not since yesterday.
Citing war with a rough and not so ready Egypt in 1967, as a predictor of war with Iran in in 2019, is simply begging not to be taken remotely seriously.
“Graham proves once again that congress is the lower house of the knesset and that they will do anything that zionists that rule the zio/US want and by the way the zionists have had the zio/US in a virtual mutual defense agreement since JFK’s assassination, when the zionists had JFK shot in front of America and sealed the deal about who was really running the country!”
It is all smoke & mirrors.
Apparently, Jeffrey Epstein was the Governor of America for 3 decades.
Either:
He got old – 68, and wished to retire, or he was retired. His associate, Ms. Maxwell was the daughter of WHO??? Her father was MOSSAD, as is she, and is/was Epstein.
The puppets are window dressing, nothing more. Casino Trump, Pelosi, Israel Shumer, Graham, Bill Clinton in a skirt, Killery, Traitor McCain, Gabbi Apology, Hollywood Obomber, gimme a verb.
We are an Occupied Nation.
The proper question for the upcoming Show Election, is – Who will replace Epstein?
Durruti
If the US is self-destructing maybe it’s better to be a spectator. The Russians have their own oil and could ride out the economic storm. If they are directly attacked by the US, then it’s a nuclear war and they are ready for that, and will 100% surely respond.
Johnny Walker Read
And everything we are being taught by the Zionist Controlled Education Establishment in 2019, is not a lie?
It is popular to knock down America and American History. Try doing that – teaching a history of the Jews, beginning with their Holocaust against the Nation of Jericho, and keep your teaching position.
As a Professor, I was never fired, I am ashamed to admit. But I always taught a -Love of Country, our Committees of Correspondence, to our Sons of Liberty, to our Minutemen. We are not perfect, but our last Constitutional President, JF Kennedy, was spectacular. Recommend his -Profiles in Courage- with its appeal to Americans.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Profiles_in_Courage
It is time to defend & rescue America
Agree, however I believe Epstein is alive and is in Israel.
You mean it would be OK to kill 2-3 million people to pleasure zionists? — Sound kosher.
Please don’t remind that . It hurts. Could we just say that the gallant Israel known as David defeated Goliath ?
It goes further than that. The Kaiser did all he could to prevent the war. He asked cousin Nicky to stop mobilization, because it meant Germany was obliged to mobilize. The German Ambassador went to Foreign Minister Grey, and asked bluntly whether Britain would join the war if Germany went through Belgium to attack France. He got a non-answer. A few years back, King Eddy’s secret meeting with Grey urging him to “find an excuse for war” was uncovered. Eddy hated the Kaiser, because Wilhelm was Grandma’s (Victoria) favorite grandchild.
Chamberlain had started increasing arms production in 1934. By 1937, long range Lancaster bombers were being built. Chamberlain was only seeking to extend “peace” in order to provide Britain with an insurmountable military advantage. The generals and Halifax were all on board for a war. They had no intention of intervening on behalf of Poland, which had occupied the Danzig Free State, and had ordered mobilization of its army toward Germany. They wanted an excuse for war to “smash” Germany, which was, once again, becoming a threat to British trade, and the international banking cartel.
JINSA director of foreign policy Jonathan Ruhe added that “An Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear program would not activate this pact, but a major Iranian retaliation might. – An Israeli unilateral attack is not what the treaty covers, but rather massive Iranian retaliation is what we are addressing.”
This kind of immoral pathetic warmonger and anti American humanoid should be sent to the gallows for suggestion that US should ignore Israeli attack but should initiate an attack on Iran for defending itself and thus exposing to US for asymmetrical warfare for decades or enmity that would last for century .
You said it!
How much more ignominious can it get when you’re serving your worst enemy in abased obeisance? Sending your sons and daughters to die for those who mock you, and prey on you.
Dying on behalf of the people who perpetrated 9/11, who were then seen dancing and cheering our deaths.
Israel slaughtered 3000 of our citizens, let’s go kill their enemies, to show what slavish, abased servility really looks like!
At least the white slaves of the Ottomans were literally castrated, and so they had an excuse. What’s ours?
And we can’t put it all down to bovine, zombie ‘insouciance’, because a lot of people know what’s going on, but they’re too fixated on their snout in the $lop trough to care.
Lindsey, and any and all Senators who’re willing to go along with this treason, know what they’re doing and why. They’re selling out their nation to their nation’s deadliest enemy, for personal gain.
At least Jonathan Pollard was a Jewish supremacist. Lindsey and Tom Cotton and the rest of the treasonous scum, have no such mitigating excuses. They’re pure treasonous traitors, all.
Agree. Americans are doomed because certain “people’s representatives” in the US Congress openly sell American youth’s blood & limb to Israel to continue enjoying the sinecure.
Lindsey Graham “has never been married and has no children.” But he has no qualms about sending other peoples’ children to die for Israel.
Cannibals.
This is a video about Jeffery Epstein’s New Mexico ranch posted by Tru News. https://youtu.be/4RJjkktp-40
If you scroll down to see the comments, you will see that they have been disabled. This is so shameful and fills me with disgust. America, your elite is being proactive in protecting child molesters and rapists. God help you all, with all your guns and bravado, you are just fat cowardly slobs protected by two huge oceans and ruled by parasites.
The zio/US has already done that in Iraq and Syria for their zionist overlords and will kill a hell of a lot more before this satanic partnership is through!
Graham is just an exemplary prostitute for the Jewish Lobby.
As for the large “pro-Israel crowd in the USA ” it is made of the clever and opportunistic but not particularly intelligent persons. In their visceral loyalty to Israel (and open disloyalty to all and any moral norms) the Israel-firsters have been hastening their and Israel’ demise.
Unfortunately, the demise could involve a lot of destruction and an enormous number of innocent dead people. Something is very wrong with zionists.
Nixon was very reluctant to do this and he took his bloody time. Eventually, he gave into the LOBBY. The Snake Kissinger made sure for Nixon to resign in disgrace. God bless Nixon.
I wrote
Yes, he very likely is alive. My guess would be Switzerland, Montecarlo, or the Baleares, (all favorite hangs of the Rothschilds).
My friend Chuck, I can take it one step farther.
Let’s say hypothetically that already Russians or even North Koreans gave Iranians several nukes.
You think that Israel will remain in this part of the World, intact?
or they will move FAST to Birobidzhan? (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Birobidzhan) whoever
ofcourse, gets out alive from this shithole?
So very true and so far as they are concerned it’s the more the merrier they will be.
Haha. Anerikan business immediately needs a defense agreement with Russia & China against the unsavory Goldman Sachs Group, tRump guvmint.😟
(Zigh) Reported now on CNN, tRump has “hereby ordered US companies to start looking for an alternative instead of China.”
The D.C. King of the Jews is also looking for the scalp of the Fed’s (Shabbos goy) Chairman, Jerome Powell, who he anointed.🙄 Haha.
To requote Philip Giraldi for perhaps the twentieth time, it truly is, “Good night America,”
And The Passion of The Dumb Goyim is now; directions to Garden of Gethsemane can be accessed on Google Maps.😏
Americans are brainwashed by advertising and propaganda. Reading the names of Israelli shills they elect regularly (The shills know how to generate headlines) these brain dead idiots identify with them like they do with movie stars.
It’s all romantic with yellow ribbons around trees and ‘thank you for your service’.
Try and awaken these people if can, true Americans.
Haha. Below, RT explains how his Fed Chairman,
Jerome Powell is worse than Xi.
https://www.rt.com/usa/467156-trumo-powell-fed-china/
Even Hollywood & Rita Katz can’t make up shit like this! 😟
In fact, the killing for the zionists by the zio/US began with WWI and WWII and Korea and Vietnam and the Balkans and now in the Mideast. Once the zionist banking kabal fastened their FED and IRS on America then the debt and taxes and war and the killing fields followed.
It all has roots in Judaism, that’s all I’m sayin’.
What countries do they bomb everyday? Where’s your proof?
Have you been to the ME?
The terrible irony is this website is no different from the Huff Post. If anyone posts anything negative about Jews, the dummies clap and dissolve into foaming hysteria. Same as sacralizing blacks in the MSM. The responses are utterly predictable and lack any nuance.
It is just a different side of the same boring coin.
Yup, and that really grinds my gears.
World War II began as a consequence of Britain’s initial appeasement of Hitler’s land grabs. Now we are seeing U.S. appeasement of Israel’s land grabs.
‘What countries do they bomb everyday? Where’s your proof?’
Israel boasts of her attacks on Syria, and the White House just confirmed that she’s started bombing Iraq as well.
Well said my friend, I never volunteered to hang upon any cross for the sake Israhell or their God Yahweh.
This one’s for you Israhell:
‘Mutual defense? Sure, like Israel is going to defend the US…’
It’s amusing to consider the successive groups that have befriended the Jews and provided them with sanctuary and support in their times of need.
The Iranians (in the sixth century BC and then once again in the seventh century AD).
The Muslims: repeatedly provided refuges to Jews fleeing persecution, most notably in North Africa and the Ottoman Empire.
Poland.
Great Britain.
The United States.
I wonder how much gratitude we can expect? Of course, we and the Iranians are the only ones who ever actually helped the Jews establish a state in Palestine. We’re probably in for special consideration.
Israel would get their asses kicked by Iran in a flash. The Israel Military is a joke except for their air force. Israel ground troops would be massacred and the US Intelligence Agencies know this. This isn’t the game they played in Egypt years ago. Israel loves to shoot little Palestinian children who do nothing but throw rocks but live rounds would show how soft their military really is.
Iran has missile capability that would destroy Israel’s major cities in a heart beat. I’ve seen some military stuff that shows just how bad and weak Israel’s so called “Army” is. They are ill trained and undisciplined. Israel likes the world to think how bad they are but except for intelligence services and the Mossad Israel knows they are in deep shit if the screw with Iran.
The other problem is that forces in Syria and even the Hezabollah of Lebanon would probably attack Israel. American forces are spread too thin across the world and would be in for a real treat if they got involved. The US would try to use carriers off the coast but the US knows that Iran is capable of hitting them too. Of course, then there is Russia and whatever aid they would bring to the table.
I personally would like to see a short war started by Israel against Iran. A couple of major missile hits on Israel’s major cities might allow the overthrow of Netanyahu and his government once the Magic Jews see what the real world is like.
Every American should be required to serve 4 years in the military in active defense of Israel. The state of Israel is the most important, steadfast and long lasting ally the United States has ever had.
After the active military service, I propose Americans should serve 10 years working for the ADL, AIPAC or Goldman-Sachs, where they would work to stamp out anti-semitism both at home and abroad.
What would happen when Israel again decided it might be in its interest to attack another American intelligence ship like it did the USS Liberty monitoring Israeli military operations?
Any defense treaty with Israel means we would have to come to their support if they are attacked by one of their stupid Muslim neighbors. We would get dragged into it. I presume Graham has been persuaded by a lot of Israeli lobbyist cash to do something so damaging to us. We don’t need to fight Israel’s wars for it, and Israel should smarten up and stop trying to covertly overthrow its neighbors so constantly.
American Congresspeople subservient to Israel and we know who they are, must be purged.
The French revolution guillotined the nobles for less. When the American people realize who is controlling their country, it could end with the storming of the Congress.
July 29, 2019 Ike’s Warning About America’s Threat to World Peace The 15 Biggest Pentagon Contractors that Make Up the Military-Industrial-Congressional Complex
Out-of-Control Military Spending Since Eisenhower’s Presidency May be the Primary Reason Why the US National Debt is $23,000,000,000,000 (23 trillion) and Counting.
https://www.transcend.org/tms/2019/07/ikes-warning-about-americas-threat-to-world-peace-the-15-biggest-pentagon-contractors-that-make-up-the-military-industrial-congressional-complex/
Jan 1, 2012 John McCain & Lindsey Graham Justifying The NDAA Bill
John McCain & Lindsey Graham explaining why the NDAA bill, also known as the indefinite detention bill, must become law. The bill allows for any American citizen deemed a “terrorist” to be arrested & detained without a trial. This bill was signed into law on December 31, 2011 (New Year’s Eve) by President Barack Obama.
The defense of America society is entering a new phase – thanks to Mr. Giraldi and Mr. Unz individual gentiles are starting to be called out for their un-American support of Israel.
Rep. Steny Hoyer and Senator Graham are clearly active agents for Israel. They are bold, they do not even pretend differently. Now their patriotism is being publicly questioned. King Trumpstein’s verbal antics are adding to the perception of an unnatural unhealthy political support for Israel.
Many in the rank and file left and in the libertarian sphere are turning away from Israel. Only the establishment conservative right and the elite establishment liberal left are defending Zionism.
Things are changing.
Think Peace — Art
The Book of Revelations is coming into effect. With zeolot cup cakes like Graham leading us down that worm hole The Second Coming will be upon us but it will be the Christian Zionists who will be exiled for eternity, to their unending chagrin.
“Israel can do almost whatever it wants without ever having to face any pushback”
yeah, I know, they could admit to having done 911 and Congress would praise their restraint, the media would have us all try to put ourselves in their shoes, etc., actually pretty much as we have it.
The same that happened when Israel and the zio/US traitors attacked the WTC and killed 3000 Americans, just a war on the mideast!
See the book Blood in the Water by Joan Mellen, can be had on amazon.
Israel bombs Iranians in Syria. Israel could have easily overthrown Assad just by a build up on the Golan which the Syrian Army would have had to match. They did no such thing so they were not trying to overthrow Assad.
A great question, Paul asked: “What would happen when Israel again decided it might be in its interest to attack another American intelligence ship like it did the USS Liberty monitoring Israeli military operations?”
Hey Paul
Under the tRump guvmint, I offer the following scenario.
John Bolton would call a press conference & inform how tRump vociferously wanted the attacking Israeli F-35’s to “pull out of the mission,”🤗 but national security required the Amerikan intelligence ship to “take one” for the tribe team.
Nonetheless, & to appease what little remains of Donald J.’s instinct for patriotism, his new Secretary of Labor would get him a “great trade-off deal,” a good underage jump, 🤗 and a vow to getting to work harder on ruining Iran’s, China’s, and Amerika’s economies.👺
Thanks for outing such a throwback scenario🇮🇱, & subsequent searching for possibilities, Paul! Maybe there are more “out there”?
The Iran cannot be touched because it the slightest problem will start WW3 is wrongheaded. If Iran was left alone they would got further and further and eventually something very serious would be inequitable. Just slap them down and bully them and they will know not to cross the line.
I heartily endorse your view. I was born in Egypt and I have lived in Iran. I speak Arabic and Persian (Farsi). The two peoples both have ancient histories, but they could not be more dissimilar. The Egyptians are peasants – and have been peasants for millennia. The Iranians are descendants of nomadic peoples. They could not be more different. The Persians in one form or another occupied Egypt several times. The Egyptians were never interested in invading other countries. Not unlike the Chinese who are also peasants.
If Israel should be foolish enough to continue harassing the Iranians and their proxies, they will pay a very heavy price. They have no strategic depth. The important part of Israel is no more than 2000 square kilometres. Recent events in the Persian Gulf have shown that the Iranians are quite capable of outplaying the British. The Iranian tanker is free and the British tanker is still under investigation for alleged lapses. All US bases in the region are at the mercy of Iran. A few rockets at each will put an end to any attempt by aircraft to take off. The obsolete aircraft carriers of the USN dare not come close enough to Iran so that their aircraft may return to the ship after a bombing raid – assuming that they were not shot down.
Whichever way you look at the situation, Israel and the USA are stuffed. Of course, they will continue spewing vitriol through the Zionist-controlled media but that merely demonstrates their impotence. One country after another in the neighbourhood of Iran is sending delegations to Tehran to tell the Iranians that they will no longer permit the Americans to use their territory to attack Iran. I think these ancient civilisations like Iran, China, Russia and Egypt will be around a long time after the dissolution of the USA into its constituent parts. As for Palestine, it will return to the Palestinians and the Jews will leave it a lot faster than they arrived. It will be interesting to see which countries will actually let them come back.
John McCain & Lindsey Graham explaining why the NDAA bill, also known as the indefinite detention bill, must become law. The bill allows for any American citizen deemed a “terrorist” to be arrested & detained without a trial. This bill was signed into law on December 31, 2011 (New Year’s Eve) by President Barack Obama.
N.B. Nota Bene (Note Well) this treasonous bill introduced into the US by John McCain and Lindsey Graham.
Alfred,
Wouldn’t you agree that the rank and file Persian wants nothing to do with this conflict? I have found Iranian/Persians to be some of the kindest, generous and gracious encountered.
Most people have no idea parts of Iran resemble Switzerland, and that the skiing is amazing. To be sure, behind closed doors- Persians throw a great party and love family and fun. A stranger will be brought into the home and treated like a brother.
Its a huge lie for the MSM to portray the common Iranian as saber rattling blood thirsty Shia demons.
True enough, the US has been sunk by its Jewish activist minority. Sad to say that the US is a young nation that has not made it out of its teenage years into adulthood. Permanent teenage rebellion is not a viable option for national government.
Maybe check back when you know how many Senators each state has.
(zzZigh) Poophead Calling Thulean Friend: “Maybe check back when you know how many Senators each state has.”
Re; above, It’s best Thulean calculates how many US Senators does Israel have not,😟 and report the findings.
Already a disaster. Laws don’t exist. A new law or a repealed law is utterly irrelevant. Just pay attention to what is ACTUALLY HAPPENING.
You have to bet on Trump Derangement Syndrome. If Trump is for it there would have to be at least 34 Democrat Senators against it. Schumer would support it however.
Zionist. This is just a rationalization for driving Iran into a corner and then saying ‘they started it’ when they finally lash out.
I mean, for F___’s sake. We and our little sidekick stage terrorist bombings in their country, bomb their personnel who are in Syria and Iraq by invitation, do everything we can to wreck their economy and starve their people, cheerfully abrogate the agreements we make with them, and in short do everything but rape their sister.
And then, if they ever do strike back, it’ll be them being aggressive.
…and vermin like you will be why we’ll find ourselves waging the most evil, futile war in our history.
Thanks a lot. When America is finally wrecked and we can go ‘remember when’ when it comes to remembering how we were global hegemon, you and people like you will be able to give themselves a pat on the back.
The only solace is that Israel will definitely sink beneath the waves at that point. We won’t be able to subsidize and protect it anymore — not when we’re a power on the scale of Brazil.
‘You have to bet on Trump Derangement Syndrome. If Trump is for it there would have to be at least 34 Democrat Senators against it…’
There are other things to be said for Trump as well, but this is one of them.
‘…Re; above, It’s best Thulean calculates how many US Senators does Israel have not,😟 and report the findings.’
There’s Rand Paul and Bernie Sanders. Any others?
It didn’t hurt that Israel with US help completely compromised Egyptian generals, and blinded the Egyptian air defense radars, which grounded Egypt’s war planes so all could be destroyed on the tarmac leaving Egypt’s armor divisions exposed and without air support thus easily slaughtered.
Remember the USS LIBERTY.
I have been learning a bit about “Revisionist History” — I’m surprised they don’t just call it “Heresy” — that Winston Churchill was such a drunk that a voice stand-in had to deliver his BBC speeches in the early dark days of WWII; that he was at the mercy of his creditors who bought his home of Chartwell for him amongst other favors, that because of those creditors the flower of England and Germany’s youth were incinerated along with Canada’s… Australia’s.. New Zealand’s.. America’s.. Not to mention what happened to Europe.. 3% of the world’s population wasted, just as combatants, thanks to Winston’s creditors.. the same creditors, if you take the trouble to dig a little, that brought us the Federal Reserve.. World War I.. the Bolshevik Revolution.. the Great Depression.. Now from what I’ve been learning, thanks to that same group of Creditors, looks like we’ve got our choice of two abysses to jump into:
1. An economic depression that will be cataclysmic, what happened in the ’30s will be nothing in comparison, or
2. A war with Iran to prevent it.. a war that will involve Russia and China, that could easily go Nuclear.
We never seem to learn.. But I wonder how my parents, both World War II Veterans and gone to their reward, would react to what I’ve learned about Winston Churchill and the true nature of their sacrifice..
Exactly, that is why I used the word bullying.
There is no country in the history of the world that has acted in the morally upright way way of absolute non-interference in others affairs you seem to think the norm. When the US acts that way you say it is the begining of the end for the US, but no country has collapsed from doing such, or far worse things, so while the Israel might disappear it probabally won’t. Killing (people in their own country despite them being not to blame, is what military and paramilitary secret forces are there for.
The US suffered no ill effects from backing countries in Central America that slaughtered their own populations (with women often raped) in a battle against communism. If the US was to begin acting the way you recommend it would be create tremendous instability in the world because other countries would be drawn into the vacuum, the US would back away and create another one, and so on.
The jews wanted Germany smashed so it was. Hitler was the impediment to the International, the World Government. Hitler lost, the International goes on without a communist face.
You are mistaken when you say that none of them fight back. In strategic military matters, emotional reaction to an attack that has marginal results is not wise. Israel’s recent attacks in Syria and Iraq (not sure it was actually Israel) are motivated by a desire to cause a reaction before the resistance is fully prepared. The resistance will not fall for this. The Israeli objectives, to stem or slow the delivery of guided missiles to resistance forces in Iraq, Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon, will not be realized. The Israelis are gradually reaching a higher state of panic as they realize that their small country, especially the north, is targeted by tens and hundreds of thousands of guided missiles in Lebanon and Syria. The number of missiles grows day by day. The resistance has a series of objectives, and reacting to stand-off bombing by Israeli warplanes attacking suspected Iranian missile depots in Syria will not stop them from reaching the objectives. Syria is stabilizing and the SAA is making significant progress in its efforts to dislodge the headchopping Takfiri monsters from their territory. This will leave the few US forces and their Kurdish poodles as the only uninvited military forces in Syria. The Syrian Kurds will come to an agreement with the Syrian Government. The large number of SAA forces now involved with the long and costly fight against the entrenched Takfiri terrorists will eventually be released and will turn to the south. Many will need to retain strength on the border of whatever territory Turkey and its allies control, but I believe that border will eventually become more peaceful as Turkey realizes that its interest lie in keeping good relations with Russia, Iran and China. Continuing shipments of guided missiles and eventual domestic production of these missiles in Syria and Lebanon will change the region. Ask yourself some questions. Why hasn’t Israel taken any belligerent actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon since the 2006 debacle? Hezbollah has continued to increase its missile stocks. The answer of course, is that Israel understands that any attack will be met with a disproportionate missile barrage on Israel. It sounds familiar, doesn’t it? It should, because it’s exactly the message that Iran has sent to the US. Any attack on Iranian territory will be met with a disproportionate response against all US assets in the region. Additionally, the countries that host the US forces will find their infrastructure, particularly oil-producing infrastructure, in smoking ruins, a casualty of missile attacks.
This is a long game. Don’t get sucked into the western view that everything must be done NOW.
Frankie P
This seems an appropriate riposte somehow..
Or possibly this one, which got edited out of the Director’s Cut for some odd reason.. Otto’s helmet badge might have had something to do with it..
Guess in some circumstances the truth is no defense to libel.
Agree read the book Blood in the Water by Joan Mellen about the joint Israeli and zio/US attack on the USS Liberty, can be had on amazon.
Lindsey Graham is a comfort woman for the IDF.
Truth in what you are saying. I just think evangelicals for whatever reason seem particularly gullible and easily led to think in a very simplistic fashion about the world. Hence a fool like Hagee can inspire them to support a nation that should be seen as their mortal enemy.
I just have not been able to figure out whether the problem is more the control of the narrative by the MSM or the unwillingness of most Americans to think differently about things.
Sure we are being told what to think all the time by the great and the good, but where is the responsibility for people to inform themselves? To seek information out rather than being told what to think? To act like a responsible citizen and question what has happened to the nation? To see the scams and the lies for what they are?
Time to pour a cold one and prepare for the upcoming football season!
Well, I went to the link and the comments are open.
Colin Wright intelligently suggested contestants, & asked: “There’s Rand Paul and Bernie Sanders. Any others?”
The ZUS Senate homage to Israel is relative.
Rand Paul and Bernie Sanders might be on- their-knees to a lesser extent than the rest.
But when it comes to Senatorial privilege, job security, & personal revenue generation, and advancement-in-reverse,👺 all “Homeland” Senators are pathetically One in The Chosen.
Thanks for asking, Colin.
There is an interview of former congressman Pete McCloskey in which he tells about a lawsuit that Pat Robinson brought against him about Robinsons conduct during the Korean war, tells a lot about what a phony hypocrite Robinson is, most TV preachers are phony hypocrites.
McCloskey was in the Marines during the Korean war and was highly decorated, Robinson was in Korea at the same time and his father was a senator and kept Robinson out of combat and the details that McCloskey tells about this are worth the viewing of this interview on trunews.com.
My estimate is about 70-75%. The internet is slowly lowering the number. Look at how about 99% of Americans bought into the Wellington House WW1 propaganda about German “atrocities”. About 95% of Americans accepted the Pearl Harbor bullshit at face value and about 85% of Americans bought into the Tonkin Gulf farce. Also consider how many people believed the Iraq war “weapons of mass destruction” lies.
“Israel could have easily overthrown Assad…”
— Trey tried. See the Jewish State support for ISIS and the perfidious behavior of the zionized UK government that has been financing and protecting the terrorist organization known as White Helmets. Most likely, Israeli wrote scripts for the faux gas attacks intended to smear the Syrians. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-03/whos-funding-white-helmets
Nothing pleasures zionists like the destroyed, raped and robbed Libya. They want the same fate for Syria and Iran.
As for the Israel-first warmongering, the plan to destroy Syria is not novel: http://www.unz.com/article/neocons-israel-and-the-fragmentation-of-syria/
“Clean Break or Dirty War? Israel’s Foreign Policy Directive to the United States:” https://www.irmep.org/Policy_Briefs/3_27_2003_Clean_Break_or_Dirty_War.html
Jewish American Bolsheviks in action.
In both 1914 and 1939 Germany sought no war with the United Kingdom. In both cases it was the U.K. that declared war.
Had the Kaiser really sought continental supremacy for Germany why didn’t he strike in 1905-06? Russia had just been defeated by Japan, her navy was sunk and the country was swept with revolution and counter-revolution. In such chaos German armies could have done much as they pleased in central-east Europe. The Kaiser restrained himself.
Thank you. Americans have a very myopic viewpoint of the Middle East and lack any serious understanding of it because anything they know comes from the Jewish owned media in this country. In fact, most Americans think true Iranians are Arabs. They don’t understand that over 50% of Iranians are Persian and once ruled most of the world in that area.
Iran has a very impressive infrastructure which says something about their intelligence as a people. They are not Egypt with no disrespect to Egyptians and have a real plan I believe if Israel tries stuff especially with the help of Syrian and Hezbollah forces.
Are they kidding? The United States is an arm of the Israeli government. We all know this country is completely under the sway of the Jewish Svengalis who control finance, the State Department and the media. Good grief. Really, people? Really? Was this article necessary?
Follow the money.
Lindsey Graham is making a play to become senate Republican leader – he is selling out America for the Jew campaign money needed to replace Mitch McConnell when the time comes for new leadership.
The Republican who can bring in the most dollars to reelect current Republican senators will be the next leader. Graham will have Jew money and homosexual cash and support – he is a sure thing.
Sorry folks – that is American politics.
Think Peace — Art
p.s. Aug 2019 – Israel bombs Iraq.
p.s. Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, half of Jorden, and Turkey all want to meet in Jerusalem in the spring.
p.s. Hey Lindsey – what are you going to recommend that America do (so you can be leader)?
A Thinker, 🤗lavoisier said: “I just have not been able to figure out whether the problem is more the control of the narrative by the MSM or the unwillingness of most Americans to think differently about things.”
Will help on your tryin’ to get “to the rub” of ‘the disfigured (but ornery) Zionist-social engineering control-problem.
The most fundamental & accessible answer to your endeavor, lavosier, is:
It’s “both” either and “or.”
In summary:
The targeted general population of “Homelanders” get served (simultaneous!) “combos” consisting of either The Jewish Corporate Media’s malnourishing “this…,” or the insouciant Amerikan’s thoughtless “that.”
Uh, a touchdown, lavosier? 🤔 At any rate, good night & good luck.*
* E. Murrow.
“If Iran was left alone they would get further and further … Just slap them down and bully them and they will know not to cross the line.”
— What gives the right to the tiny supremacist state of criminals (occupiers and murderers) to take on the role of defenders of the rule of law? Israel had been crossing the line since its unlawful inception and the criminlaity of the Jewish State was steadily on the rise since then.
Where are the defined Israeli borders? Where is the Jewish State respect for the norms of decency? A case in study: The Simon Wiesenthal Center of holo-biz fame has built a Museum of Tolerance by destroying first an ancient Palestinian cemetery: https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/nora-barrows-friedman/palestinians-un-and-unesco-stop-destruction-mamilla-cemetery-museum
And you expect people to have sympathy for the holobiz stories? — In the context of the IDF killing Palestinian children for sport and the Jewish State desecrating ancient cemeteries and arming Ukrainian Banderites? Zionists should not be surprised that they are despised by all decent people.
“If the US was to begin acting the way you recommend it would create tremendous instability”
—You need to somehow reconcile your multiple personalities. Either there is a world that strives to live by the rule of law and maintain the norms of decency or each and every holobiz museum should be closed ASAP while all these WWII stories about Jewish suffering should be never ever mentioned again, since, according to your philosophy, they have no sense.
That’s like saying for us to eat meat is justified. Force requires no justification. We eat meat because we can. And it’s not as if Iran was this cud-chewing milk cow in antiquity – it’s got oceans of blood on its hands. Thucydides merely restated has always been true when he wrote: “the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must”. Don’t want to be stomped? Be stronger.
Basically, the Jewish State needs to learn how to respect its non-Jewish neighbors. A tough task for the chosen.
”He is infected with a disease without a name. It continues to spread. ”
Everyone in DC knows Graham is gay…its been known for years. It gets brought up now and then in SC newspapers and by his opponents. ……http://metrospirit.com/sunday-insider-the-is-lindsey-graham-gay-debate-returns/
Some professional gay outer threatened to release pictures of Graham’s man friend but evidently changed his mind after meeting with his attorney…….
/5715809/is-lindsey-graham-about-to-get-outed
”Gay rights activist Mike Rogers, the professional outer of closeted, hypocritical gay politicians, claims to have “pictures of a man who spent the night” with Sen. Lindsey Graham. He’s supposedly meeting with his lawyer today before releasing them.
Rogers’ previous outings of Ex-Rep. Mark Foley, Ex-Sen. Larry Craig and Ex-RNC chair Ken Mehlman, among others, once earned him the completely title of “most feared man on the Hill.” He keeps a list, and there are still many names on it.
Lindsey Graham has been hounded by gay rumors since his first runs for Congress in the ’90s. The rumors still come up regularly, like when another South Carolina politician let it slip in a 2009 interview.
Being gay isn’t enough to get you run out of politics these days…..but would ruin him if pictures of some really explicit and deviant sex act got out. According to interviews Graham isn’t that religious, isnt a evangelical so that doesnt figure in his Israel support.
The Jews have something on Graham…something big, something that would ruin him in SC if it came out. So unless he murdered someone or screwed his 13 yr old sister..its likely related to his homosexuality.
“tough” is not an appropriate descriptive adjective. I think “impossible” is more suitable. History and the Talmud both serve as evidence.
http://www.opensecrets.org/industries/summary.php?ind=q05&cycle=2016&recipdetail=S&mem=Y
Use this to see who gets money from the Israel agents.
“Russia will go to war over Iran…”
If Russia was an independent country , we would know by now.
Some say Russia lost its independence with “coup d’état” in 1917. Seems convincing.
Yes, Russia is in Syria. I don’t know why. But if Russia was really independent, do you really believe that Israel would be able to bomb Syria twice a month ?
Putin’s best friend is the king of Israel.
Do you believe that a decent man would have as his best friend a war criminal ?
Russia is a member of the international mafia. To scare and give hope to the plebe you need good and bad cop. That’s the role that Russia and USA play. It’s very good for business. MIC knows that.
Maybe there will be no war against Iran because the war criminals know that it will be a Pyrrhic victory.
They certainly can destroy Iran (Russia will condemn the war) but Saudi Arabia and all others “USA”/Israel colonies in the region will be destroyed.
Iran and Hezbollah can attack Israel. That can provoke some panic and force lots of people to flee.
‘That’s like saying for us to eat meat is justified. Force requires no justification. We eat meat because we can. And it’s not as if Iran was this cud-chewing milk cow in antiquity – it’s got oceans of blood on its hands. Thucydides merely restated has always been true when he wrote: “the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must”. Don’t want to be stomped? Be stronger.’
The pretense of cynical amorality aside, what your argument overlooks is that waging war against Iran offers us no benefit at all and indeed would almost certainly be catastrophic from both a moral and a practical point of view.
Your ‘argument’ is like asserting you can get up right now and slap the spit out of your wife because you can. Sure you can — but I question if much good will come of it.
Really, the sole reason for us to attack Iran is because Israel wants us to do it — for reasons which are completely irrational in the first place. If my neighbor wants me to kill the dog across the street because the dog is Satan in canine form, should I do as he says? Morality aside, in what way is it in my interest?
If, according to Bernie, Jewish nationalism is good, why is white nationalism bad?
Americans could really learn a lot from the Polish experience of having a powerful Zionist minority running the show:
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=191642#comment-934919
I believe the number is 60 million so far and counting from WW1 forward. Orgasmic really.
Israel neither won nor distinguished itself in the 1973 war, though of course the “U.S.” press proclaimed a victory. “Victory” [not!] only because its failure was saved by the immediate intervention of Big Brother USA.
Thus, a US victory.
1973 was the only time Israel was ever called on to defend not exactly its borders but its stolen land (ie actual defence NOT attack) and it was a big fail.
There is no future for Jews in the Middle East. If Israel shows any weakness in any future conflict with one serious big player there, all the other Arabs will pile in; they won’t ever forget or forgive all the past humiliation at the hands of the Jews or what they continue to do to the Palestinians. That is unless the Jews can build their Greater Israel between the two rivers and populate it with all the world’s Jews. Otherwise Israel is doomed.
Then shut the fuck up. Your theory that it’s just a theatre for the goyim is a product of ignorance and wishful thinking. If you know so little, listen and don’t talk.
Jewish equating white nationalism with white supremacy and Nazism is very deliberate.
… and not very smart. This has blowback written all over it.
Andrew Joyce described their behaviour, thusly:
This time around, however, they have severely overreached by pursuing policies that are meant to raze to the ground their host nations. By pushing for mass immigration coupled with mass miscegenation, they are trying to rip the heart out of the West.
Should they fail to succeed, the backlash this time around will be unprecedented.
Given the scale and the sheer wickedness of their goals, very soon, the leaders of their innumerable organizations are going to find it very difficult to sleep at night.
That’s why I continue to implore them to SHUT IT DOWN! Because, with every passing day, more and more of THE GOYIM KNOW!
I prefer tennis and golf so I’ll be watching the U.S. Open tennis that starts Monday. And golf nearly every weekend somewhere in the world, a game that Mark Twain derided as “a good walk spoiled.” By the way, doesn’t the Tribe now own most American sports teams as well as everything else?
This is correct, and was rightly understood by the Iraqis.
They highlighted that at the same time they were being bombed by “unidentified” (Isreali) drones, Netanyahu was taunting them from Kiev, stating for global media that the Zionist state will strike at will, anywhere Iranian presence is suspected.
Israel is also preparing to directly attack Yemeni targets, hosting Ansarullah and Hezbollah fighters, another way to test the axis of resistance around Iran.
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/08/23/604228/Israel-Yemen-Houthis-attack-Saudi-Arabia-UAE-Iran
Iran has developed and just presented their own BAVAR 373 defence missile system, which is considered superior to S-300 Russian missile system, and very close to S-400.
I just think evangelicals for whatever reason seem particularly gullible and easily led to think in a very simplistic fashion about the world.
What’s to think about when the rapture is soon to come and you can help it along? How many times have we seen some religious kook declare the second coming and get a whole bunch of idiots to follow him somewhere in the middle of nowhere to wait for it?
Agree, see the book Blood in the Water by Joan Mellen about the joint Israeli and zio/US attack on the USS Liberty, can be had on amazon.
Only cure– reserve USA dollar tanks and becomes worthless.
Most 91% of all USA politicians are selected to support Israel (fake Jewish agenda)
or the (by now obvious) lies about 9/11
Because they are mutually exclusive?
But only because of Jewish nationalist’s insistence.
White nationalists, (white people who don’t want to be ruled by non-whites in their own countries), have no problem with other people also demanding self-determination. Including Jews.
But Jewish nationalists demand that self-determination is only for themselves, and that any white nation that insists on ruling themselves according to their wonts and proclivities, (no matter how inoffensive) is evil and ‘Nazi’! and must be blended at all costs!
But you knew that already, Geo ; )
It’s too late for them to stop and I’m not even sure if they’re capable of not being homicidal, and ultimately suicidal. It’s an exceptionally ugly tribe in every possible way.
Lindsey Graham voted to drag the US military into the Iraq War debacle.
Lindsey Graham wants to continue to use the US military as muscle to fight wars on behalf of Israel.
Lindsey Graham pushes mass legal immigration and mass illegal immigration and REFUGEE OVERLOAD and ASYLUM SEEKER INUNDATION.
Lindsey Graham pushes sovereignty-sapping, job-killing trade deal scams that harm American workers and weakens America’s defense industrial manufacturing base.
Lindsey Graham pushes globalism, globalization, financialization, transnationalism and multiculturalism.
Tweet from 2015:
It doesn’t help the cause to be found stuck with saying, of the way WW2 began
“What was a regional war, and one that might have been resolved through diplomacy, became global.”
Diplomacy had been tried. It’s remembered as the Munich Agreement. Hotler had just shown his promises were worthless by invading Czechoslovakia!
On the current issue why shouldn’t the US make it clear (if not by a General to a Senate Committee then perhaps by a WH Tweet) that if Iran detonated an atomic weapon, or announced that it had one then the US would carry out a bombing campaign that wouldn’t deviate or stop till everything to do with Iran’s nuclear program had been destroyed? (If underground facilities are hidden in the mountains then the US might have to invade far enough to be able to conduct underground nuclear “tests” which would destroy the hidden facilities).
From a Physics viewpoint, the only possible explanation for the WTC long-lasting fires (over 100 days) and elevated temperatures in the open atmosphere is underground nuclear explosions.
Nobody educated in Physics can challenge this “conspiracy theory” fully demonstrated by the laws of thermal transfer and thermodynamics. This is why it is never even mentioned as a conspiracy theory. It is true and 100% provable.
On the current issue why shouldn’t the US make it clear
Maybe we should ask the American people if they really care enough about Israel to go to war for it?
underground nuclear explosions
You need special circumstances to make a nuclear explosion – none of which would be present in a collapsed building. Even a very small explosion would be in the tons of TNT range. That would level any buildings in the area within a quarter mile.
https://www.wisegeek.com/what-is-the-smallest-nuclear-weapon.htm
I don’t doubt that Iris, but it isn’t even necessary to rely on anything requiring a knowledge of even rudimentary physics.
The simple fact that Western cable news outlets were reporting on the collapse of building seven, before it happened, is all the proof anyone with common sense requires to know beyond any doubt that those buildings were wired for controlled demolitions, and that proves that the whole monstrous crime was a false flag attack perpetrated by elements within our own government, (PNAC, CFR, et al) with the ((media)) as cheerleaders/damage control.
Once those people whose integrity are still intact, are faced with this (brutally obvious) truth, then all it requires is that you accept what is obvious, and go from there.
But far, far too few people have the integrity of character to accept truths that are inconvenient to their world view. IOW that our institutions and government are so widely corrupted, that a lie of such enormity would be advanced to the point that it could be used to wage aggressive wars all over the planet. Squandering trillions of dollars in order to mass-murder and displace millions of innocent people.
They’d rather cling to their bovine apathy, than contemplate the obvious realities that requires them to think.
Most people would rather see their world come unraveled, participate in sinister wars, and be guilty of mass atrocities, than to take the effort and moral responsibility of thinking.
‘The horror’ for these people, would be the idea of thinking for themselves.
Because then you would be morally complicit for your thoughts. Better to outsource your opinions to the popular narrative, and thereby ‘avoid’ actual accountability. No thinking required.
Out here in meat world, you can’t slap the spit out of your wife because you feel like it, because the judicial system will put you in prison for a long time. Iran has felt comfortable with using its proxies to lob (very expensive) ballistic missiles at both Israel and Saudi Arabia. It had no compunction about taking hundreds of American diplomats hostage, or of killing hundreds of Marine peacekeepers in Lebanon. It’s long past time thousands of its major installations were leveled by cruise missiles, preferably installations that are more expensive than the cruise missiles doing the work by at least an order of magnitude. Since cruise missiles only cost $1m a pop, Iran is definitely a target-rich environment. Don’t want to be attacked by stronger powers? Don’t attack them or their allies. It’s time Iran understood the consequences of its actions. Revenge delayed isn’t revenge denied forever. We must repay the Iranians in kind.
‘There is no future for Jews in the Middle East. If Israel shows any weakness in any future conflict with one serious big player there, all the other Arabs will pile in; they won’t ever forget or forgive all the past humiliation at the hands of the Jews or what they continue to do to the Palestinians. That is unless the Jews can build their Greater Israel between the two rivers and populate it with all the world’s Jews. Otherwise Israel is doomed.’
This is curiously akin to the Nazi rationale for German expansion.
Go to drjudywood.com, she knows how the 7 WTC buildings were destroyed, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and the twin towers.
I live in the biggest Persian colony in the USA. I inter act with Persians daily. As neighbors they’re OK, not great but OK. Their kids are reasonably well behaved and do OK in school.
As business people, all I can say is don’t deal with them at all. Don’t even buy gas as they’re known to use your credit card to get into your bank accounts and even get a 2nd mortgage on your house. Don’t rent to them either.
It’s not just the Persian Jews I live amongst. It’s all the Zoarasterians, Bahias, Muslims, Nestorians Chaldean Catholic Persians plus the Kurds Russians Armenians whatevers who lived in Persia long enough to be contaminated by Persian criminality and corruption.
They may be fair skinned brown haired Whites. But their culture of criminality corruption and cheating is pure middle eastern North African
Persia China Egypt Russia are ancient geographical entities. As is North America. But the civilizations and cultures have changed and so has the ethnicities of the people living in those countries.
Half the population of Persia isn’t even Persian ethnicity but Arab Kurd and others newcomers. It’s ancient religions were changed by Christianity and Islam.
There is absolutely nothing about ancient Egyptian civilization in Egypt today. There are no descendants of the ancient Egyptians living in the geographical entity of Egypt today. From 700 AD to 1800 AD the Muslim conquerors had no interest at all in pre conquest Egypt. The conquers regard ancient Egypt as idolatrous heather pagans.
Ancient Russian civilization was barbarous until it was wiped out by the Mongols. Then a few centuries of attempts to create a civilization and then total destruction by the communist Jews.
America is just about the solidiest most easily defended entity in the world. Oceans on 2 sides weak countries in the other sides. Despite the dreams of Whites who hope to retreat to a north west haven, America will never split up.
There’s many reasons. 1 an all powerful ever expanding federal government it’s agencies and most of all, it’s judiciary. Then capitalism which demands an all powerful federal government.
You can’t call the present civilizations of Persia Egypt Russia and China ancient because they’ve changed and evolved over the centuries.
Yes the geography will still be there. But so will the geography of America
Nixon and Kissinger airlifted every tank American NATO forces had in Europe to Israel at the beginning of the 1973 war. This left Western Europe completely open to Russian and its satellites invasion in the height of the Cold War.
Obviously the tanks needed American soldiers as crews. Not one tank was returned to us either. There’s been all sorts of rumors we had soldiers fighting with the Israelis in 1973. And there rumors we have military permanently stationed in Israel.
It’s well known that the extreme inflation of the 1970s began when Nixon, on orders from Kissinger and Israel refused to accept phone calls from the king of Saudi about our helping maybe actually winning the 73 war for Israel.
Gas and oil went up the price of everything went up but wages have stagnated ever since
Judith Wood is a fraud and a gatekeeper.
Her theory of the WTC being brought down by Directed Energy Weapons is a joke for anybody with basic understanding of physics.
Her role is to make the 9/11 real truth seekers look like lunatics to the wider public, by associating them with a ludicrous, absurd “conspiracy theory”.
Isn’t Persia the current big boogeyman if Israel and world Jewry?
150 years ago it was the evil Russians and Poles. Then the French financial authorities that exposed the Rothschilds and their Panama Canal bond frauds. , Then Henry Ford , then Hitler and the Germans . Then the Palestinians who objected to the Jewish take over then Nassar, Egypt and Nasser’s UAR Then every Arab country near Israel.
And now Iran is the big bad meanie And poor little Israel needs big mamma USA to destroy Iran for Israel.
I’m old enough to remember the big American liberal Jewish media buildup against the Iranian government in the 1970s. Well, the liberals and Jews got what they wanted. The modernizing Shah’s government was overthrown. A very different government was installed and has been there 40 years and looks very stable and strong.
The Jews media and liberals got what they wanted in 1979. Let them live with what they did.
Austria was still the major power in Central Europe in 1905. France had the biggest army in Western Europe plus millions of African and Arab even Indochinese imperial overseas troops.
The 30 year old country of Germany wasn’t about to go up against a combination of France and Austria in 1905.
10 years later, Austria and Germany against France Britain Russia and Italy looked to be very successful. It wasn’t.
The clue is in the word “underground”: the radius effect will depend on the depth of burial of the nuclear charge.
This is precisely why WTC6, a building not hit by any plane, but bound between WTC1 and WTC7, partially collapsed, a fact carefully conceived by our “free” media.
Underground nuclear explosions have an extremely well known phenomenology, fully demonstrated in the 50’s and 60’s by real field experimentations carried out by French, American and Soviet nuclear scientists.
The only phenomenon that can explain all of the physical attributes of the WTC’s collapse and aftermath is underground nuclear explosions.
Ummm only the black slaves of the Ottomans were castrated. In Africa and Arabia before they arrived in Ottoman lands.
Very intelligent people the Ottomans.
USA has the best geography in the world but it has the worst Zionist infection in the world. Geography does not help with infection of top people with criminal intents. Top Zionists have the silent treatment trick. No one can talk about what they do. It is Anti-S to do so. One gets ostracized by society if one dares speak about the top Js doing bad things in the US or anywhere.
Sadly, it has the largest military in the world, yet is not for USA, it is for Israel’s interests.
It is thus a huge Golem for Israel all over the world.
The Zionist picked the nation with the best geography for their Golem. That is true, sadly for our planet.
Germany had the worst geography in WWI and WWII, that is why it lost in both wars. It was squeezed in a small area between hostile powers West and East.
Russia and China have good geography too. Both are large land masses like the US. Russia was taken over by Pale of Settlement Communist Js in 1917. Stalin knocked their power down in the late 1930s. This the reason Stalin was poisoned many years later on Purim 1953.
In the 1990s, Russia again was taken over again by Js, Oligarchs this time. Putin took over in 2000, knocked their destructive power down. This is the main reason is hated by our Js/Zion “free” press in the west.
I stand by what I said, and no planes hit the towers, check John Lears videos on youtube on this subject, Lear is the son of William Lear who developed the Lear jet and John agrees with Judy Wood.
Check the videos of April Gallop on youtube, no plane hit the pentagon, she was working at the pentagon on 911 and walked out through the hole in the wall where the prewired explosion took place and saw no plane parts and no missile parts.
Israel and the traitors in the zio/US government did 911 and they did it with directed energy weapons with exception of WTC building 7 which was a prewired demolition as was the pentagon.
‘…We must repay the Iranians in kind.’
That’s what Hitler said!
Oh wait…he was talking about the Jews. Same brand of lies, though, wouldn’t you say?
The more things change, the more they stay the same. Genocidal vermin are always with us. They just find new targets.
I stand by what I said, no planes were used on 911, directed energy weapons were used on all the buildings with the exception of WTC building 7 , which was a controlled demolition. John Lear agrees with Judy Wood, he is the son of William Lear, developer of the Lear jet, see his videos on youtube on this subject.
No plane or missile hit the pentagon, it was a prewired explosion, per April Gallop who was working on 911 at the area of the explosion and walked out through the hole in the wall, and saw no plane parts or missile parts, see her videos on youtube.
Like demonizing the national ethnic majority, treasonous loyalty to other countries (in Poland’s case Polish Communist Jews with Soviet Bolshevism).
In inter-war Poland they were about 10% of the population. Some were Zionists, some were Bolsheviks and some were Bundists (agitating for a Jewish state-within-a-state). Most of them had no loyalty whatsoever to Poland and didn’t even bother to learn Polish (stayed withYiddish).
In both Poland and America they were given a refuge, and in both places they followed /are following the familiar plan of demeaning, attacking and displacing their hosts.
The only phenomenon that can explain all of the physical attributes of the WTC’s collapse and aftermath is underground nuclear explosions.
They also set off small earthquakes that people in New York would definately feel. They would also blow material out and create a sink hole. Nothing there looks even remotely like pictures of underground nuclear explosions. They also create glass from the intense heat. Why hasn’t any of the truth finders produced any of this glass?
Your opinion is in agreement with all the scientific knowledge gathered so far in material science, and in metallurgy in particular. No engineer has ever heard of hollow aluminium vessels capable of cutting through and disappearing into a thick steel structure. Never before 9/11, and never after.
The planes penetrating the WTC towers are a complete miracle from an engineering viewpoint.
This is not possible. DEW’s draw stored electrical energy from embedded batteries; batteries are heavy, limited in size and in capacity. So a DEW can have enough energy to attack individuals, a vehicle, may be even a helicopter. But that’s about it: DEW’s don’t possess enough energy to melt structural steel and bring down sky-scrappers, not even hundreds of DEW’s operating in synergy.
So the buildings hit by planes collapse because of controlled demolition but the other buildings collapsed because of underground nuclear explosions? Or do the ones hit by planes also collapse because of underground explosions? How does the energy of these explosions transfer to the inpact point without doing any damage to the floors below but only have an effect at the impact point? These stories get crazier and crazier.
The deep state has weapons that we would never dream of, check this site, educate-yourself.org.
‘Isn’t Persia the current big boogeyman if Israel and world Jewry?’
Great minds think alike…either that or it’s kind of obvious. Israel always has to have an enemy at the gates.
I went on about that a week or so back. Israel requires an external enemy. Absent that, she would fall apart. The various Jewish groups composing the state can’t stand each other — they just don’t share enough to make a nation.
You might as well put Norwegians and Filipinos together and tell them their common Christian heritage makes them a people. Yemenis and Germans? Seriously?
Anyway, so Israel always has to have an enemy. The implication of that, of course, is that it’s pointless to pulverize Iran for her. She’d just need to pick someone else for the part. Turkey?
This’ll never end. Not until Israel does.
No engineer has ever heard of hollow aluminium vessels capable of cutting through and disappearing into a thick steel structure.
The aircraft has mass regardless if it is “hollow” or not and that mass has kinetic energy that exerts pressure on the steel at impact. Even if that pressure doesn’t reach the breaking point of the steel, that kinetic energy is converted to heat. That is how an armor piercing bullet goes through armor plate. It compresses the steel to the point that it becomes molten and the energy left in the backside of the bullet pushes the molten steel out of the way.
The aircraft has plenty of heavy dense objects like it’s engine turbine shafts. It also has magnesium that ignites white hot.
They did. Videos of the North Tower, shot by different people (including Etienne Sauret), in separate locations, start shaking exactly 12 seconds before the Tower collapses. This is a flagrant and unmistakable attribute of underground nuclear explosions in granitic/hard soil: first the actual explosion causes a seismic shock and creates the underground cavity and a forming chimney above it. Then, after 12 seconds in this case, the cavity’s roof collapsed, and the dustified tower was swallowed within it.
The diameter of the sink hole depends on the nature of the ground (soft or granitic-type), and also on the depth of burial of the nuclear charge. A deeply-buried explosion chamber in hard granitic ground, as is Manhattan’s, would have cause a relatively narrow chimney, where all the dustified Tower disappeared.
https://www.osti.gov/etdeweb/servlets/purl/20528748
Or more likely what would be mistaken for melted, volcanic rocks.
One would have to dig up the chimney deep enough to found the melted rocks.
The JINSA/Graham initiative amounts to straight forward treason.
Graham and his ilk are a “Clear and Present Danger” to our country and should be treated accordingly.
Haha! VP Pence thrown under the Zionist-Christian bus?
Linked below, Politico, 🙄, a GOP 2024 scheme underway for anointment of Queen of The Jews, Nikki Haley?
(Zigh) Why do I keep fucking up by considering such finesse Zio-planning as “scheme”?
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/08/24/haley-pence-rivalry-post-trump-1474377
Lol she abandoned Islam to convert to christianity how do Sikhs feel about her treachery?
Desert Fox informs Amerika: “The deep state has weapons that we would never dream of…,”
Hey Brother Desert Fox!
A question.
Any stats available as to identifying how much weapons has the “shallow state”?🤔
Of course here I mean the “state” which would be “America First” but for the Deep State veto.
Please let me know? Thanks & my perpetual respect, Desert 🦊!!!
What are you smoking? Germany and Austria were allies in 1905. The German army was also twice as large as the French army at that time.
If politics is, as I believe, the art of fooling enough of the people, enough of the time, then 70% is WAY plenty. “Slowly lowering the number” is, as the saying goes, nothing but pissing upwind.
JMO.
Nope. This isn’t accurate. Israel continues to blame their highest casualty total ever on the US disinterest in providing materiel pre-attack and slowness at sending additional ammo after things started. I have never once heard of US solders engaging in combat.
Supposedly the TOW missiles that Al Haig lobbied hard for –with Nixon being reluctant to provide– pulled the IDF out of this mess and made survival possible. Now I’m sure there were US advisors there providing instruction on how to kill enemy tanks with the TOW. Lets just say the IDF took a crash course.
“completely rule and control” implies that on a whole range of issues which people regard as important to their happiness Jews make decisions which are contrary to what those non Jews would prefer. Hard to sustain, so I guess you may be saying that the culture which gives them their preferences is created by Jews. Really? Across the whole wide range?
Zionist enjoy thumbing the non-Jew noses with the exposure of zionists’ greatness and super-power.
Israel has become a land of the former Soviets and fanatical Haredim: https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/03/haredi-women-orthodox-israel-213747
At least, Russia got rid of the hate-filled Jewish supremacists like Sharansky, the inspirational icon for Bush the lesser: https://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Sharansky-Those-who-support-Israel-but-hate-Jews-locally-are-not-our-friends-546589
The idea of human rights and the norms of decency are anathema for Sharansky and the likes. He has been oozing with hate and zionist righteous throughout his life. Shameless to the bones.
Triumph of two idiots: https://images.jpost.com/image/upload/f_auto,fl_lossy/t_Article2016_Control/10439
Would not it be great if evangelicals trigger the WWIII in the name of Eretz Israel? Think about His preaching of Peace and the highly profitable (and safe) business of proselytizing for Israel.
Sad that there is no one to explain the eager evangelicals that they serve as a vehicle for the crimes against humanity in the Middle East.
The Esther is back. Do you also play the roles of Dalila and Judith?
How about murdering Palestinian kids for sport? — Zionists love this. You obviously have no compunction with that as well as with other Jewish crimes against humanity:
The millions of murdered people in Russia (see Jewish Bolsheviks-organizers of GULAG and Holodomor), the millions of murdered people in Iraq and Syria (see PNAC and the Wars for Eretz Israel) make quite a counterweight to your holobiz profitable claims.
Approximate total number of Jews: 15mio.
Approximate total number of non-Jews: 7.5bio.
Just *one* little Samson-nuke going off [ex-occupied Palestine] would change the ‘survival odds’ of every last Jew on the planet down to – err, a number indistinguishable from absolute zero. rgds
What makes you think Chamberlain thought even for a moment that Britain, or Britain and France would be able to “have saved Poland from German invasion”? Might he not have put a probability on the chances of Germany getting bogged down in France and Belgium as in WW1 being a deterrent to Germany’s invasion of Poland? (No doubt there is plenty of documentary evidence as to his reasoning which neither of us has read).
But yes, you are wise to be an anon if you want to puff out your cheeks and emit the opinion that Chamberlain was an idiot for adopting what you choose to assume was his reasoning.
thank you for the correction.
I had recently read something about the Moors castrating slaves for sale to other Muslims, but this appears to have been the exception. As male slaves ‘intact’ likely made for better workers, Janissaries.
“Agreed, but who is going to vote them out?”
Good point as far as it goes, but more accurately; how are you going to vote them out when you never voted them in? The senate’s headless nails stay in place unless the ones who really put them there want them out. it ain’t about votes. It hasn’t been for at least 100 years.
Sikhs are not muslim. They generally hate muslims.
The strongest move that the United States could make would be to divorce ourselves from Israel altogether.
To Crete, Scranton Calling geokat!
Yo geo!
Linked below is Louisiana White Lightning, David Duke’s interview with real Jewish lightning harbinger, Brother Nathanael Kapner. Opa!
https://davidduke.com/wednesday190821/
Hundreds? It was about fifty. Not that Americans should be happy about that. But then again, a lot of Iranians were not happy about the U.S. Government propping up the corrupt, repressive regime of the Shah. We also rather casually shot down an Iranian jet with 274 people aboard:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iran_Air_Flight_655
Which attack Israel couldn’t be bothered to tell us about:
https://www.apnews.com/60adfb53b499bad2bdd99f166b2b8f4e
Well, then you and Israel are welcome to do so. Knock yourself out.
Wait a minute. Who exactly is “we”? I rather suspect that you are not part of my “we”. In which case, this is just another case of “Let’s you and him fight”.
Gawd! will protect Israel, dontcha know?
Fat pastor Hagee says so.
This is where the US government and “judicial system” stand today morality-wise: https://consortiumnews.com/2019/08/23/long-before-epstein-sex-traffickers-spy-agencies/
Comment section:
“Not a single politician has stood up for Epstein’s child rape victims … our criminal justice system turns the other way for pedophiles or anyone as long as they have lots of money or power.” – True.
When murder is permissible: Israel’s ‘targeted assassinations’
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20181114-when-murder-is-permissible-israels-targeted-assassinations/#at_pco=smlwn-1.0&at_si=5d62db5936a3454c&at_ab=per-2&at_pos=0&at_tot=1
One of the anomalies of political Zionism is that, while it was founded as a response to murderous pogroms against European and Russian Jews as a means to rescue them from such treatment by having a safe haven to go to, the founding fathers of the State of Israel and their successors have had no qualms about inflicting terrible suffering and hardship on others in order to achieve their aims. The stated aim of making sure that the ultimate pogrom called the Holocaust, for example, will “never again” befall the Jews, has meant that “again and again” is the rule with regards to Israel’s violations against the Palestinians and anyone else deemed to be an enemy.
In the establishment of a state specifically for people of a particular race, there are those who would argue that Zionism is a racist ideology. This argument ensured that, in November 1975, UN General Assembly Resolution 3379 determined that Zionism is “a form of racism and racial discrimination”, although under US pressure imposed by President George H W Bush, this was revoked in 1991. Nevertheless, the notion of “God’s chosen people” treating those perceived to be lesser mortals, Arab Palestinians, so abominably day after day for more than 70 years remains government policy in Israel. That is the reality.
The state targets anyone who gets in its way of occupying as much of historic Palestine as possible with as few Palestinians on the land as possible; “Greater Israel” is the desired result. Killing Palestinians and other non-Jews is not usually an ethical decision, but one taken according to the benefits it provides for Israel. Scientists, community leaders, religious leaders or simply whoever stands in front of them can be and often is a target, regardless of race, religion, citizenship, gender or age.
You’re coming through loud and clear, Chuck.
Thanks for bringing this excellent interview to my attention, Chuck. It’s always fascinating to get a glimpse of Bro Nat’s insights into the mind of Jewish supremacists… and this interview where he explains that so-called “hate speech” is really “fact speech” did not disappoint!
Yes, once again Democracy has failed.
All wars are predicated on lies, even the American Revolution.
In terms of political power sport. I don’t think Jews care who most brain dead Americans wonder who is the mystery singer.
Had Chamberlain read Mein Kampf or studied anything Hitler had ever said he would have realized Hitler sought no quarrel with Britain at all. The logical thing was to leave Poland (which Britain could not possibly help) to its own devices. In all likelihood Germany would have come up against the USSR in a war (which actually DID happen in June 1941 sport). Since Hitler had no wish to attack either the U.K. or France there was no reason to turn his attention towards either state. You just do not get it.
Sir Shithead please never insult the fine Southern Christian White people of SC of which I am one.Jew controlled homo Lindsay Graham is kept in office via 1)huge Jewish money advantage2)huge Jewish media backing3)open primary system left unchanged by fellow traitors in GOP4)large numbers of Yankee liberal retiree/veteran/newcomer scum who moved here5)support of the monolithic Jew controlled establishment which make sure he has no viable opponent.I’ve actually never met a Graham supporter but have met hundreds who literally despise him(me inclu.).We as voters merely get to vote for the preselected choice,surely you must understand this dynamic you dipshit b.tch.Just as White hating Sen.Tim Scott would have never gotten elected initially once Nikki Haley aka Nimrata Randhawa appointed him to office he is in and Jew controlled apparatus keep him in and the average guy has no power to alter that.Nikka Haley was elected over the 2nd most conservative member of Congress,supposedly because Sarah Palin swooped in and endorsed her.This makes no sense to me and strongly suggests outright fraud and rigged elections are being carried out by the plutocracy.Why would conservative Arizona keep electing Mccain,and a hundred other similar examples.The fix is in old boy.So don’t blame or insult very fine people you Hasbara mother.cker.Learn boy learn.
You missed this article:
http://www.unz.com/ishamir/what-really-happened-in-the-yom-kippur-war/?highlight=Yom+Kippur
Correct.
Premillenial dispansationalism – rapture freakism – has neutered the Christian church.
Our marching orders are the Great Commission of Matthew 28:18-20 but the rapture freaks preach that Jesus will return to rescue apathetic Christians from their mortgages and tribulation once things get bad enough. The rapture freaks preach that the Christian church will inevitably be defeated, so don’t get involved with reforming slimy lawless government or helping or supporting foreign missions!
This is exactly the opposite of what Christians are commanded to do. Makes you wonder who actually wrote the notes in the “Scofield Reference Bible” that the rapture freaks regard while they disregard the Bible itself. The rapture freaks are accepted by “pastors” (Dallas Theological Seminary leading the charge) without question for several reasons:
(1) It is safe. Pastors don’t have to confront the secular government. Issues such as the government school system that is an established religion teaching that government is god, legalizing abortion, situational ethics, welfare, socialism, income taxes, endless wars, etc., are part of the “tribulation” and must be allowed to proceed, the church is legitimately under control of the IRS by virtue of the 501(c)3 tax exempt status, and Romans 13 can be interpreted as applying to the present US central government even though there is no de jure Caesar and certainly no “leader” actually prays to God the Father in the name of Jesus the Son for we the people.
(2) It is easy. Pastors don’t have to prepare sermons – they just quote news headlines – or ask anyone to do anything except maintain the church edifice, maintain a “youth” program which is indistinguishable from a heavy metal grunge concert, arrange church socials, plan a Christmas program, etc.
Several colleagues of mine in a low-level political organizaton don’t have kids, and are past usual male breeding age. How can their investment in the future be the same without a stake in it? There seems to be a high correlation between childlessness and belief in climate change for instance. Ironically, it’s not something I give much credence to in light of the many media blackout campaigns and smoke & mirrors, in spite of actually potentially having decedents reap what we sow.
I suppose Hitler was in the same camp too. I guess many are intimidated by the risk of future generations – rightfully so.
Also, would be curious to the highest rates of homelessness and drug-addiction among various European-American descendants, noting that they no longer can be isolated.
Lol the (((American))) military is filled with racist and lesbian generals Russia and China support Persia you likes even lost in Yemen so your odds are not good Hail Hitler
It was not much commented upon that the head politicians of Germany, France and Britain were all without spawn. A situation unchanged when Johnson replaced May in the YUK.
Entering into a NATO like article 5 obligation with Israel too will be the final nail in NATO’s coffin.
No way all European NATO member states will accept that.
Childless and unpopular. Every single globohomo “leader” tanked in popularity in direct proportion to their globohomo “leadership”. It really doesn’t matter what the (((MSM))) will say about it – the emperor is stark naked.
“Israel …to destroy Iranian military capability…” — You mean by using American dime & limb? https://mfa.gov.il/MFA/IsraelExperience/Pages/Gay_Israel.aspx
Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs:
The Israeli government even knows the words “human rights.” Amazing.
The core of the “proposed treaty” is to be found in Article 3, which “defines” what is meant by “Exceptional Circumstances”.
It is hard to find a more sloppily-written pile of tripe.
There are five definitions in Article 3:
1) Starts strong (“The use, credible threat of imminent use”) of Chemical, Biological or Nuclear weapons against Israel but then devolves into meaningless drivel (“or the preparation for use of”). W.F.T. does “preparation for” mean?
2) Again, starts strong (“A major armed attack by a powerful regional or global Power such as Iran, or by a coalition of Powers, on the territory of Israel,”) before sinking to the catch-all nonsense of “its armed forces,”. Think about that last bit: this is a claim that nobody is entitled defend themselves *against* an attack by the IDF, since fighting back against the Israeli armed forces will trigger that provision. Beyond bizarre.
3) Doesn’t even start well (“An assault threatening the vital lines of air and sea communication”). Remind me again what “an assault” is, and why *that* phrase has to be used instead of “an attack”?
4) Oh, OK, we are back to describing “An attack” against Israel now. So not so much “an assault” this time? Remind me again, why the difference?
5) OK, we are into farce now. “A circumstance of great criticality not included in the above that gives rise to an urgent request from either Power.” So, basically, whenever Israel runs to Uncle Sugar. And, essentially, for any reason Israel cares to give.
The proposed treaty is a blank cheque to an unscrupulous Israeli Prime Minister. Nothing more. No less.
And is there a single politician anywhere in the world who has less scruples than Netanyahu?