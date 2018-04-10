Liars Lying About Nearly Everything

At least since the time of Marcus Tullius Cicero in the late Roman Republic everyone has certainly understood that politicians lie all the time. To be sure, President Donald Trump has been exceptional in that he has followed through on some of the promises he made in his campaign, insisting periodically that he has to do what he said he would do. Unfortunately, those choices he has made to demonstrate his accountability to his supporters have been terrible, including moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, threatening to end the Iran nuclear agreement and building a wall along the Mexican border. Following through on some other pledges has been less consistent. He has increased U.S. military engagement in Afghanistan and turned the war over to the generals while also faltering in his promise to improve relations with Russia. The potential breakthrough offered by promising exchanges during phone calls to Vladimir Putin have been negated by subsequent threats, sanctions and expulsions to satisfy hysterical congressmen and the media.
Concerning Syria, Trump last Tuesday said “I want to get out,” promising to pull U.S. troops out very soon, but was quickly brought to heel by pressure from Congress and a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that compelled him to change his mind within 24 hours. Israel wants chaos in Syria and its instrument of choice is the American military. Netanyahu has Congress to do his bidding and, for whatever reason, appears to also have Trump under his thumb.
So Donald Trump turns out to be a pretty good liar, even if one has to take into account the fact that he frequently has no idea what he is talking about. But the prize for lying at a high level has to go to the British as related to what has been going on both in the Middle East, with Russia, and also in Britain itself. Former Prime Minister Tony Blair was the first master at dissimulation in 2002 when his intelligence chief Sir Richard Dearlove told him that the Bush White House had decided on war and “the intelligence and facts were being around the policy” regarding Iraq, meaning that it was ignoring the information that did not support its desire to create a pretext for invading the country and removing Saddam Hussein. Blair presumably could have derailed the ill-fated invasion by refusing to go along with the venture, which was a war crime, but instead he fully supported George W. Bush in the attack and thereby had a hand in America’s worst foreign policy disaster ever. In 2016 an official British government inquiry determined that Bush and Blair had indeed together rushed to war. The Global Establishment has nevertheless rewarded Tony Blair for his loyalty with Clintonesque generosity. He has enjoyed a number of well-paid sinecures and is now worth in excess of $100 million.
Moving along to the present, we have Prime Minister Theresa May. May has been in serious trouble, politically speaking. After losses suffered in the recent parliamentary elections, she is clinging to power and is increasingly unpopular even within her own Conservative Party. So what do you do when you are in trouble at home? You create a foreign crisis that you have to deal with. If you are someone as venal as former American President and bottom feeder Bill Clinton you accomplish that end by firing off a few cruise missiles at a pharmaceutical plant in Sudan and at some mud huts in Afghanistan. If you are Theresa May, you up the ante considerably, coming up with a powerful enemy who is threatening you, enabling you to appear both resolute and strong in confronting a formidable foe. That is precisely what we have been seeing over the past month relating to the alleged poisoning of former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
There is quite a bit that is odd about the Skripal case. Even the increasingly neoconnish Guardian newspaper has conceded that “the British case [against Russia] has so far relied more heavily in public on circumstantial evidence and secret intelligence.” And secret intelligence, so called, has all too often been the last refuge of a scoundrel whenever a government is selling snake oil to the public. In this case, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson rushed to judgement on Russia less than forty-eight hours after the Skripals were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury England, too soon for any chemical analysis of the alleged poisoning to have taken place.
Theresa May addressed Parliament shortly thereafter to blame the Kremlin and demand a Russian official response to the event in 36 hours, even though she had to prevaricate significantly, saying that the apparent poisoning was “very likely” caused by a made-in-Russia nerve agent referred to by its generic name Novichok. She nevertheless rallied the backbenchers in Parliament, who responded with a lot of hearty “Hear! Hear!” endorsements. When Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn attempted to slow the express train down by suggesting that it might be wise to wait in see what the police investigation uncovered, he was hooted down. The British media was soon on board with a vengeance, spreading the government line that such a highly sensitive operation would require the approval of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin himself. The expulsion of Russian diplomats soon followed.
One of the strangest aspects of the Skripal case is what is going on now that daughter Yulia will soon be out of the hospital and Sergei is no longer in critical condition. A cousin Viktoria Skripal has offered to fly in from Moscow to provide support for her family, but it is believed that she will not be able to receive a visa from the British. Russian television aired a recording of a phone call between the two cousins in which Yulia said that she was disoriented but improving and that neither she nor her father had suffered permanent damage from the poisoning. The call ended abruptly and Viktoria Skripal believes that it was scripted by the British government on a controlled phone line.
Repeated requests by Russia to obtain a sample of the alleged nerve agent for testing have been rejected by the British government in spite of the fact that a military grade nerve agent would have surely killed both the Skripals as well as anyone else within 100 yards. As the latest British account of the location of the alleged poison places it on the door handle of the Scripals’ residence, the timetable element is also unconvincing. That means that the two would have spent three hours, including a stop at a pub and lunch, before succumbing on a park bench. Military grade nerve agents kill instantly.
A request to have the testing done by the politically neutral Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is in progress, but there is little enthusiasm from the British side, which does not want a Russian observer to participate in the process. The May government has already established its own narrative and certainly would have plenty to hide if the whole affair turns out to be fabricated. And fabricated it might have been as the nerve agent, if it actually exists, could have been manufactured almost anywhere.
The head of Britain’s own chemical weapons facility Porton Down has contradicted claims made by May, Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, and British Ambassador in Moscow Laurie Bristow. The lab’s Chief Executive Gary Aitkenhead has testified that he does not know if the nerve agent was actually produced in Russia, a not surprising observation as the chemical formula was revealed to the public in a scientific paper in 1992 and there are an estimated twenty countries capable of producing it. There are also possible stocks of Novichok remaining in independent countries that once were part of the Soviet Union, to include Russia’s enemy du jour Ukraine, while a false flag operation by the British themselves, the CIA or Mossad, is not unthinkable.
The resort to official Orwellian govspeak by the British is remarkable throughout the process, but is particularly painful reading regarding the treatment of the Skripals’ pets, two guinea pigs and a cat. A spokesman for the Department of the Environment reported that “The property in Wiltshire was sealed as part of the police investigation. When a vet was able to access the property, two guinea pigs had sadly died. A cat was also found in a distressed state and a decision was taken by a veterinary surgeon to euthanize the animal to alleviate its suffering. This decision was taken in the best interests of the animal and its welfare.”
So the presence of squadrons of technicians and cops in the residence did not permit anyone to take a minute to feed the cat and guinea pigs. And the cat was killed as a purely humanitarian gesture – it’s “best interest” was apparently to die. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?
Finally, the best argument against the British government’s evasions about what took place in Salisbury on March 4th remains the question of motive. So the British would have one believe that Vladimir Putin personally ordered the killing of a former British double agent who had been released from a Kremlin prison in a spy swap and who was no longer capable of doing any damage to Russia. He did that in spite of the fact that he had an election coming up and would be the host of the World Cup in the summer, an event that he would want to go smoothly. So he deliberately shot himself in the foot on both counts, allegedly because he wanted to send a message to traitors and also because just can’t help himself since he is a vindictive KGB type whose impulses are pure evil. Does that make sense to the reader? It doesn’t to me.
Any proof for these assertions ?
It's not as completely under Zionist control as the de-industrialized USSA, it's not a huge open air prison camp run by sadists, the politicians there don't wear baggy pants and bend over for Netanyahoo, and the goyim in Russia have a clue as to who rules the world.
Thanks for the giggles; you can go get your diaper changed now, silly troll!
PS , and do not forget to close the 8OO occupation bases the US has around the world , you will save a lot of money
--- Evidence? It seems that you are very upset that the Kagans' cookies did not deliver.
"One Year Later, Crimeans Prefer Russia:" https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2015-02-06/one-year-later-crimeans-prefer-russia
"How Crimeans See Ukraine Crisis:" https://consortiumnews.com/2016/02/11/how-crimeans-see-ukraine-crisis/
"A Pew poll from April 2014 revealed that 91 percent of Crimean respondents believed the referendum was free and fair, 93 percent had confidence in Putin, and 85 percent believed Kiev should recognize the results.
Another poll in June 2014, this one from Gallup, showed 94 percent of ethnic Russians in Crimea thought the referendum reflected the views of the people and 68 percent of ethnic Ukrainians in Crimea agreed. The poll found that 74 percent believed that joining Russia would make life better.
A GfK poll from February 2015, sponsored by a pro-Ukrainian group in Canada, revealed 93 percent of Crimeans endorsed the referendum."
---Still not enough for you?
"Ukraine [post-Maidan] under pressure from West over corruption:" http://www.newindianexpress.com/world/2017/dec/07/ukraine-under-pressure-from-west-over-corruption-1721487.html
"Enough documents have been released — citing coup-backed snipers killing dozens of protesters, US embassy officials planning false flag attacks, extremists downing a passenger airliner and NATO peddling falsified intelligence — to make it very clear that the “coup” is more of an invasion than anything else. ...
The term, roughly translated as Revolution of Dignity, was cooked up at the Jamestown Foundation in Washington, well in advance of Victoria Nuland’s assumption of the throne as de facto “Queen of the Ukraine,” lording over her subjects, playing the role of “donut dollie.”
The roots of the conflict in the Ukraine with thousands dead and the threat of, minimally, a wider regional conflict, are attributable to extremist elements in the United States — those faces and voices seen and heard promoting the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq, the supporters of ISIS/Al Qaeda in Syria — and the cheerleaders of the continued genocide against the Palestinian people."
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2015/03/07/neo-ukraine-fighting-the-spin/
"In 1950, the Nuremberg Tribunal defined Crimes against Peace, in Principle VI, specifically Principle VI(a), submitted to the United Nations General Assembly, as:
(i) Planning, preparation, initiation or waging of a war of aggression or a war in violation of international treaties, agreements or assurances;
(ii) Participation in a common plan or conspiracy for the accomplishment of any of the acts mentioned under (i)."
Nov 24, 1784, a British gunner on the ship “Lady Hughes” fired cannon against Chinese law and killed two Chinese in Guangzhou. The British refused to hand over the gunner to the Chinese authority for trail and called up few hundred armed sailors to stop the Chinese authority from searching the perpetrator in the British warehouses and living compound.
Anyhow the British was outwitted and the perpetrator was tried by the Chinese, convicted and executed in according to the Chinese law; during that time the British law also gave death penalty for the same crime.
The British had been trampling other people’s sovereignty and law like India with impunity for a couple of hundreds of years already by then. Never a British was tried and punished for the crimes, murder or not, they committed since they supplanted the Spanish. British viewed themselves above all human beings and not bound by any other people’s law. The execution of the gunner made the British Council of Supercargos feel humiliated and devastated as well as being impotent and incompetent in the eyes of their superiors in London and their peers (other Europeans) in Guangzhou.
In order to cover their crimes and failures, the megalomaniac British decried Chinese legal system was barbaric and sanguinary relentlessly like Anonymous[338] is doing here to Russia. All the Europeans jumped on the British mudslinging bandwagon for the effort to gain extraterritoriality in China, so they could steal, loot, plunder, etc. Chinese wealth with impunity like Elizabeth I’s Sea Dogs. Soon after the “Lady Hughes” incident the view that entire Chinese legal system was barbaric and sanguinary or there is no law in China become the dominant representation of China ever since.
The British then engineered Opium Wars for the vengeance of their “Lady Hughes” humiliation, and set to destroy the last nation denying their piracy and other unscrupulous deeds on the moral high ground. If history can be any guidance, the Anglo is not going to stop at smearing Russia; more vicious plot is going to come.
Would not it be possible to substitute the U.S. or, let's say, England for Russia and then list. Their illegal invasions and exploits? They could easily match the social vices and degeneracy..
I stopped reading after the Border Wall bullshit.
Trump is, like Obama and H. Clinton (and Bush and B. Clinton Reagan though total control of US government had not yet occurred then) a Zionist agent.
The media is very good at giving these traitors cover, Obama was the "peace President/Constitutional scholar, as he made war and shredded the Constitution.
And Chump is an "American firster", all the while plays us for a fool.
The Zionist Jews must get a real laugh over how they can so easily fool US.
Chump is a disaster for America, as was Obama, men elected to stop the Zionist agenda: OPEN BORDERS, WARS, DEBT, MILITARY SPENDING, SPYING ON US...and they have done the exact opposite.
Now I am warry of (((Trump))) and (((who))) owns him. It seems like we have another Jewish Puppet in office.
UK has come up with a Killer Joke poison.
A great man once wrote that the “big lie” had a force of credulity among the broad masses, as the latter were wont to engage in lying about minor quotidian matters of little or no significance while the big lies were engaged in by the mainstream press, dominated by the usual tribal suspects.
It was the case with blaming General Ludendorff for Germany’s defeat, and it is the same case today, 100 years after the fact.
The Mockingbird Media lies and equivocates about everything. Insofar as the deep state spider’s web of hegemony spreads all over the world and becomes more odious, the lies become more copious and more predictable, and their acceptance relies upon the lever of public credulity and kosher Newspeak.
What the unconditional and incorrigible Trumpetistas do not realize is that those of us- a very large plurality of of Trump supporters- voted for him because he was not Hillary Clinton and had pledged to keep us out of foreign wars. We will neither support, nor abet, foreign wars for the sake of Israel, whether they are started by Trump or anyone else. Intervention in Syria against the Assad regime is a no go. Trump cannot hope to compare himself to Assad, since the latter has formed a real and effective alliance against the Christian hating head choppers with Russia and Iran. Trump is totally clueless with respect to geopolitics. He is a rank amateur.
No, it doesn’t.
But here’s something else I don’t quite understand:
Now, Trump is a sense-free random number generator, I will fully agree. But you list three “choices he has made” that you describe as “terrible:” the US embassy move to Jerusalem, the threats against Iran, and “building a wall along the Mexican border.” The first two Trump has done, and I agree that “terrible” is the right word to describe them. The third thing — the border wall — he hasn’t done. And had he done so, it wouldn’t have been “terrible” … it would have been the obvious and sensible thing to do. I think he clearly isn’t serious about building the wall, as far as one can discern the intentions of so random an individual. But your list presents three items in parallel, with one item being quite unlike the others.
Another thing I don't understand is how these "sanctuary" cities can so blatantly flout federal law by sheltering illegals from ICE or any federal law enforcement agencies. If any city does so, the federal government should put them on notice that ALL federal funds will be cut off.
Logic escapes the rabid Neocons, anti Christian Russia crowd and their paid henchmen, or henchgirls, the likes of Linda Graham. (Grin) Unfortunatley the now feckless Trump is going to go along with this British yarn and the Neocon wish of destroying Syria.
BTW as of this post your site has still not recovered from the cyber attack it had today.
“So the British would have one believe that Vladimir Putin personally ordered the killing of a former British double agent who had been released from a Kremlin prison in a spy swap and who was no longer capable of doing any damage to Russia. He did that in spite of the fact that he had an election coming up and would be the host of the World Cup in the summer, an event that he would want to go smoothly. So he deliberately shot himself in the foot on both counts, allegedly because he wanted to send a message to traitors and also because just can’t help himself since he is a vindictive KGB type whose impulses are pure evil. Does that make sense to the reader?”
Absolutely. Under the Putin regime, the body count of his enemies has grown. He put the “de Thirty-four Russian journalists in the last decade just somehow “died”. Occam’s Razor applies here.
Consider also that Putin played a major role in the Russian “Deep State”.
windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2018/04/russia-has-deep-state-too-and-putin-has.html
https://youtu.be/32ylnBrADkQ
It's harsh, but one has to concede it is also a fair assessment.
It makes complete sense if one simply looks at the British Establishment’s prior behavior of intentionally starting world wars at the order of the Society of the Elect. It’s all in the CFR’s archives. Their guilt in starting WW1 is emphatically admitted and documented in roughly the first 200 pages of the following book. http://www.carrollquigley.net/pdf/Tragedy_and_Hope.pdf
Who is in the Society of the Elect? Read the back pages of http://www.carrollquigley.net/pdf/The_Anglo-American_Establishment.pdf
Patrick J. Buchanan, ‘Churchill, Hitler and “The unnecessary war”, How Britain lost its empire and the west lost the world’, New York, 2008, Balfour, to US ambassador Henry White, 1907, page 48/ 49
Spot on Dr G.
It’s surreal to watch such staggering levels of dishonest incompetence among our globalist “elites”.
This is worrying. Nobody is that stupid so it’s more like they don’t care about credibility going forward. Like it won’t matter.
In fact, even though they are - by and large - second- and third-quintile talent, they are ruthlessly competent... so long as you premise things correctly and have a decent guess as to what their objectives are.
That's the key thing: their objectives are not what most normal people are led to believe. We're encouraged to think that the political class give a flying rat's ass about 'national greatness' (or even less plausibly, social welfare/public will/public good etc).
They don't. Their objectives are all about themselves - their wealth, their social power, and their in-group reputation (among their peers, which does not include us). Blair, Bush, Straw, Hoon, Howard, Addington, Yoo, bybee. Feith, Bolton, Cheney and everyone else involved in the Iraq and Afghanistan war crimes, are doing just fine thank you very much.
So there is no "dishonest incompetence"; there is dishonesty - as a noun - absolutely; but one thing about megalomaniacal sociopaths is that they have intense goal-focus and they dedicate that to ensuring extreme competence. No, they absolutely don't care about credibility ('national' or personal), because it absolutely won't matter - to them, as far as their ability to achieve their actual, personal goals is concerned.
They know that they will leave their tax-fed positions far richer than can be explained by any plausible combinations of savings rates and rates of return; they will also be exculpated (or at the very least, not inculpated) and their public image will be given a makeover (for a price). Bush is a perfect example: his approval rating is almost 3x its level when he left office (59% now, vs 22% then).
Adjust your conceptual framework: try to see the world through the eyes of an individual for whom a dead baby is a photo opportunity.
Then, and only then, will you cease to be surprised, shocked, saddened [insert inappropriate emotional trope here]... you might be (as I am, often) outraged, but that would be entirely appropriate.
We have moved way beyond the Skripals case now. Simply put, if US shoots in Syria, Russia will shoot back this time, yes back at US. USS Donald Duck has been placed as a bait to be sent to the bottom of Mediterrenain sea by the Russians, similar to Arizona et al at Pearl Harbour.
Many dissenter websites are currently under attack by the cyber forces of the Western regimes and Israel, one of them being this one. Another site under attack is my favorite johnhelmer.com. In addition to saying that he is under attack, the current message from John is:
WHEN THE RULE OF LAW WAS DESTROYED IN SALISBURY, LONDON AND THE HAGUE, AND THE RULE OF FRAUD DECLARED IN WASHINGTON, THAT LEAVES ONLY THE RULE OF FORCE IN THE WORLD. THE STAVKA MET IN MOSCOW ON GOOD FRIDAY AND IS READY. THE FOREIGN MINISTRY ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY “THE GRAVEST CONSEQUENCES”. THIS MEANS ONE AMERICAN SHOT AT A RUSSIAN SOLDIER, THEN WE ARE AT WAR. NOT INFOWAR, NOT CYBERWAR, NOT ECONOMIC WAR, NOT PROXY WAR. WORLD WAR.
The West is utterly bankrupt, morally as well as financially and we are experiencing the Western remedial plan and actions – war!
Howdy Doody Dump is cruisin' for a bruisin'...
“In 2016 an official British government inquiry determined that Bush and Blair had indeed together rushed to war. The Global Establishment has nevertheless rewarded Tony Blair for his loyalty with Clintonesque generosity. He has enjoyed a number of well-paid sinecures and is now worth in excess of $100 million.”
– The character of Blair and the Establishment is well established: Blair is a major war criminal supported by the major war profiteers. His children and grandchildren are a progeny of a horrible criminal.
What is truly amazing is the complacency of the Roman Catholic Church that still has not excommunicated and anathematized the mass murderer. Blair should be haunted and hunted for his crimes against humanity.
With age, Blair’s face has become expressively evil. His wife Theresa Cara “Cherie” Blair shows the same acute ugliness coming from her rotten soul of a war profiteer.
The pair of them - and the entire wide set and grouping of their self-loathing, White-hating racist political henchmen, hangers-on, groupies, freeloaders and Labour party pirates and race traitors who have brought my nation to the brink in every possible way should be publicly hanged and left to rot.
Better still that none of the Moslem-loving filth had ever been born.
I sure hope nothing happens to him.
Just imagine if his bulletproof limo were to break down in the middle of England, and he was forced to face the British people without his security detail!
The UK is governed by the same Neo-liberal psychotic cabal that runs the US, Israel and France.
The Skripals are to be disappeared. Their home, the pub and the restaurant are to be demolished. This is a Tarantino cleanup. Move on.
Keep in mind how long ago all this is:
Skripal was recruited around 1990 and arrested in 2004. Guess that the Russian attitude towards Skripal took the chaos of the 90′s as mitigating circumstances into account.
Skripal served his sentence of only 13 years till 2010 when he was pardoned and given the option to leave. Russia did not revoke Skripal’s citizenship. The UK issued Skripal a passport too. On arrival in the UK Skripak was extensively debriefed by UK intelligence services. Skripal has lived for 8 years in the UK now.
And now out of the blue this incident nicely dovetailing with May ratcheted up anti Russia language only a few months before this false flag incident and the rapidly failing traction of the Steele/Orbis/MI6 instigated Russia collusion story on the basis of that fake Trump Dossier. By the way Orbis affiliated Steele and Miller have been among Skripal’s handlers.
Yulia is most likely DEAD. If she were alive, we would see interviews, pictures, etc.
Not Yulia? Or perhaps they spliced together some phrases recorded while she was still alive.
Prediction: neither Yulia Skripal nor her father Sergei will be seen again in public.
I don’t agree at all with your opinion that the absemce of motive for Putin is the strongest
argument against believing the British government case. Nor is it a matter within your special sphere of expertise. There are versions of
Putin’s thinking and tactics which make quite as good an assessment as your guesses. We just don’t know and only Bletchley Park type evidence might clear it up.
However, for the first time I have seen a just plausible suggestion that the CIA, MI6 or Mossad could be involved. That is because they are both recovering. If it is a put up job then full recovery would no doubt have been planned. And maybe Skripal is part of it too. Have you considered that?
Why anyone would believe anything Western governments say is beyond me.
Why anybody would believe anything Western governments say is beyond me.
Good article.
The Skipnal affair has been an utter disgrace from day one. May & Boris are a shame on the UK fully reminesent of that utter dog, Blair.
The fact that the msm still babbles on about Russia & Skipnal is indicative of their monumental contempt for the public & factual balanced reporting….well what’s new, I guess ?
From the Steele dossier lies falling apart to the Skripal lies falling apart to the ‘Assad did it’ lies falling apart:
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2018/04/08/open-letter-to-die-linke/
^
Paul Craig Roberts is correct when quoting The Saker:
“The Russian view is simple: the West is ruled by a gang of thugs supported by an infinitely lying and hypocritical media while the general public in the West has been hopelessly zombified.” — The Saker
I expect that makes the Russians right…
These ridiculous, suicidal gas attacks by Assad seem to coincide not only with battleground victories against the head-choppers, but co-incidentally with Israel’s murderous attacks on unarmed Palestinians “throwing stones”.
What nobody seems to have picked up is the emphasis – and red lines – on Gas; gas, gas attacks. Why is gas so much worse than being dismembered, disembowelled, and mutilated by high explosives? Certainly I would favour unconsciousness and death by gas before being smashed to pieces by depleted uranium.
These relentlessly repeated claims are an exercise with the dual purpose of providing a subliminal message about the greatest tragedy in human history, repeated ad nauseam. The massive ‘gassing’ of European Jews some 65 years ago. Lest we forget.
He defended what he did in parliament.
They are pulling at all the hearstrings, but for some reason not enough of us are buying the party line.
"These relentlessly repeated claims are an exercise with the dual purpose of providing a subliminal message about the greatest tragedy in human history, repeated ad nauseam. The massive ‘gassing’ of European Jews some 65 years ago. Lest we forget."
"These ridiculous, suicidal gas attacks by Assad seem to coincide not only with battleground victories against the head-choppers, but co-incidentally with Israel’s murderous attacks on unarmed Palestinians “throwing stones”."- Indeed, here's another propganda piece timed to distract from the latest Jew slaughter of Palestinians:
'article: 'Is There Anything Left To Say About the "Holocaust"?'
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=11704- There was no gassing of Jews, period. There is zero proof, the claims are scientifically impossible.
Get off your knees.Chemistry of Auschwitz / Birkenau
https://youtu.be/SUc6Y_E5zb0The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com
What makes you think the Skripals are still alive? The entire British charade stinks to high heaven.
What is surprising is how the MSM is able to lead along so many supposedly educated people, with at least some critical thinking skills.
Compared with the Litvinenko umbrella attack with its tip having been dipped in an Amazonian Indians’ style curare variant of Polonium the intelligence level of the MI6 & CIA seems to have hit the ground with the twofold miracle of the dead being raised. Now the miracles are posing a big problem for the demonizers of Russia & President Putin: how to spirit these two living & talking people away, who have returned from the dead, where they were supposed to be so safe and well for all truth-loving investigators. This whole story seems to unfold like a Jesus Christ Superstar sequel with James Bond appetizers having been added. At present the roles have been reversed: the Russians being the champions of free will and the Western intelligence services being the Joker.
Until some kind of sanity returns to this planet and war mongering gangsters like the Bush and Clinton Mobs, Blair, Obama and a host of Pentagon generals, along with their boot-licking MSM are indicted, tried for crimes against humanity and war crimes, found guilty and sentences carried out, there will be no peace on Earth, just an endless series of False Flags, hysterical reactions by the ones who were behind the False Flags and more wars.
Our new minister of foreign affairs Halbe Zijlstra had to resign after having been a month or so in office, because a newspaper exposed his 2016 lies at a meeting of Rutte, nicknamed Pinochio, for his lies, party VVD, where he told the members that he personally was present in Putin’s datcha where Putin spoke about his plans for Great Russia.
At the time Zijlstra just was a member of the council of the town Utrecht, so a journalist wondered how he could have been there.
He never was.
Yet, Zijlstra did have a reputation for honesty, and is surely an intelligent man.
Why he told such blatant lies, no idea.
I’m old, I think politicians tell and told lies, but never I saw such distrust in nearly anything, from politicians to media, solicitors, banks, whatever, and those who want to prevent climate change.
Who is in the Society of the Elect? Read the back pages of http://www.carrollquigley.net/pdf/The_Anglo-American_Establishment.pdf
Balfour already in 1907 announced war against Germany:
Patrick J. Buchanan, ‘Churchill, Hitler and “The unnecessary war”, How Britain lost its empire and the west lost the world’, New York, 2008, Balfour, to US ambassador Henry White, 1907, page 48/ 49
Because if it is a put up job by the CIA or MI6 part of the plot would have been that they weren’t actually killed. And if the perpetrators were other than those what motive would the government have for pretending they were alive?
It does look rather like those Syrian chemical weapon attacks that happen whenever the rebels are about to be defeated.
I am pretty sure that it was not ordered within the British government and that most of the British government don’t know where it came from, but are willing to believe it was Russia.
While the CIA does have plenty of form on assassinations, the risk if they were found to be assassinating in Britain seems quite high due to the close CIA links with the UK intelligence sector. But CIA agents could have paid someone else to do it.
Mossad is the one group that can act freely in the UK, has a record of assassinating scientists, engineers etc here, and unlike CIA, can take the risk of being caught. So it’s a possibility – OTOH Israel has shown a lot less anti-Russian hatred than the US Deep State has.
Normally I’d assume it was indeed Russia – I thought there was plenty of evidence the Polonium poisoning was Russia – and it still seems possible, but US or Mossad must be at least equally likely in this case. It’s just possible it could have been British initiated but I doubt it.
I do think it’s most likely the person who actually poisoned them was not an employee of any agency.
You look throughout the US government, years of ownership of the politicians has lead to most political appointments being run by zionist jews, who once in position start converting the institution into a 100% controlled branch of the zionists.
Realistically there is hardly any chance that it was "Russia did it" when it had absolutely nothing to gain. Even if it had why go about it in this highly farcical and incompetent manner? It makes zero sense and the whole thing is screaming false flag from the roof tops, as was the similarly theatrical Litvinenko affair.
In both instances there is no reason whatsoever to give the benefit of any doubt to western countries or their "security services" and this includes all of their chums in the middle east.
It's also possible that nobody was poisoned and that nothing happened involving any nerve agent at all. May has shown herself to be the worst kind of liar., and the British press is as rotten as the US press is. I don't believe any of this bullshit, because none of it makes any sense at all.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/04/the-best-explanation-for-the-skripal-drama-is-food-poisoning.html
The toxin involved in classic shellfish poisoning is a naturally occurring neurotoxin, Saxitoxin, which agent remains toxic even after boiling or steaming, exactly the food preparation techniques likely to be employed in preparing shellfish for consumption. This is, indeed, what makes it so pernicious.
That the Brits, primed for lies in aid of the Hate On The Rooskies campaign, lit on their story is unsurprising. Of course, the denial of the authorities at the hospital that anyone , the Skripals and the supposedly affected policeman, was suffering from exposure to a chemical weapon, along with the refusal of Porton Down officials to lend credence to the hoo haw that this was surely traceable to Novichok series chemical agents identifiably produced by the Russians kind of shot some holes in the big lies.
Anyway, cast an eye at the post at Moon of Alabama. Bernhard is pretty damn good at winnowing facts from the chaff of propaganda, and when he makes a mistake, he openly confesses it instead of doubling down on a falsehood.
'Israel and the US Deep state', a distinction without a difference. www.codoh.com
Toward the end, Giraldi stumbles upon the Brits’ true motive for cooking up this affair, the upcoming soccer World Cup, but he does not fully explore it.
The clue is in the history of abysmal failure of the English teams at those World Cups. As the supposed motherland of soccer, the British have lost face, and they simply can’t stomach the prospect of another ignominious first-round exit. So, what to do? Simple – create a pretext for “boycotting” the venture while putting the blame squarely on the host.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-treasurys-putin-list-features-jewish-billionaires/In pictures: Russia's oligarchs
Luke Harding (2007) The Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2007/jul/02/russia.lukeharding1 So at least (conspiracy theory) part of the Skripal scheme is for Teresa May to be an angel and return their assets to the Jewish billionaires who stole Russian wealth fair and square.
Theresa May as more evil than Bill Clinton? That will sound odd to some, but I think it is true. Hillary is the pure evil half of the Clinton marriage. Bill is simply charming and filled with a desire to amass enough power to have a group adore him as he finds new panties to explore.
May is English, and she has the very long line of Brit Empire secret service evil at her disposal. And her move is a bold one. What it means is that she is signaling that at least if she is PM, the UK could replace the US as Fearless Leader of the actual New World Order, which is the WASP Empire with Israel and worldwide Jewry as Junior Partner #1 and Saudi Arabia elevated to Junior Partner #2 in an insane attempt to make Israel secure forever.
The English have never been happy that the lowly Americans leaped them as A-#1 of the WASP Empire, and being English they have no permanent alliances, no permanent allies, not even kin (perhaps especially kin – which type and degree of ruthlessness impresses all Semites).
This alliance was sealed by none other than the very epitome of WASP culture: Mr. Archetypal WASP himself, Oliver Cromwell. The Anglo-Saxon alliance with Jews precisely to wage wars against non-WASP white Christians was the logical (and inevitable if WASP culture were to acquire large scale political power) .
By the Victorian era, virtually all Elite Brit WASPs were knowing philoSemites. The new twist was that a growing number of them were becoming obsessed with Arabs and/or Islam. decades before the Balfour Declaration, the Brit WASP Elites were wrangling among themselves over how best to use the largest and wealthiest Empire in world history to express its philoSemtism.
The solution recently agreed upon was to elevate the Saudis. The assumption is that as the Saudis control the actual land of Mohammed, if they are elevated to suzerainty over not merely all Arabs but the entire Islamic Middle East, then the entire Islamic world can be controlled, including to allow Israel to exist in ‘peace.’
And that means all that oil is under the indirect, but very firm, control of the WASP Empire, or as The Saker calls it: the Anglo-Zionist Empire.
Of course, the Saudi royal family is the most amorally vicious power party in the Middle East. They would slaughter half the Sunni Arabs in order to become unrivaled suzerain over the entire Islamic world. Such monstrousness makes the House of Saud exactly the type partner that those who control the WASP Empire want as partners.
The Russians are in the way of that beautiful plan of world domination. Russians have common sense and, much worse, they express it, even publicly. Russians know that Sunni Islam is a much worse threat to the world than is Shiite Islam. The Russians know that the Iranians are much more honorable and moral than are the Saudis. The Russians know that as bad as the Turks are, they are more honorable and trustworthy than the Saudis.
And the Russians also know that the Anglo-Zionist Empire would be tickled pink to make all non-WASP Elite whites – all in the world – a permanent serf class, treated the way Cromwell treated the Irish, the way the Israelis treat the Palestinians.
*There is no "land of Mohammed." His mission had nothing to do with land--it was about human hearts. Also, proper spelling is Muhammad. Indeed, when his daughter after his death, asked the first caliph (Muhammad's closest companion) if she could have a few things of her father, she was told that "a prophet has no possessions."
*There are no Islamic countries, but there are Muslim-majority countries. As scholars have noted, the correct comparison should be between Christ and Koran, not Christ and Muhammad, because (according to both Christianity and Islam), Christ is the word of God just as for Muslims the Koran is the word of God.
And, much worse threat? Sigh!!In a world where white christian-jew psychopaths are running rampant, plundering and mass murdering innocents, it is bizarre to read how True Monotheism is a "worse threat" than some other...It is also deceitful to imply that Saudi Arabia and its gulf minions represent Sunni Islam. Their conniving treacherous ruling class are simply puppets of the Anglo-Zionist evil. The only power they have over us majority Sunnis, is their entry visa... for pilgrimage. Finally, let it be clear, there is no other "much worse threat to the world" than christian-jew whites. Everybody else need to content themselves with lower positions on the Worst Threat rankings.
THANK YOU, anyone who give Chump credit for anything, is either a useful idiot, or controlled opposition.
Trump is, like Obama and H. Clinton (and Bush and B. Clinton Reagan though total control of US government had not yet occurred then) a Zionist agent.
The media is very good at giving these traitors cover, Obama was the “peace President/Constitutional scholar, as he made war and shredded the Constitution.
And Chump is an “American firster”, all the while plays us for a fool.
The Zionist Jews must get a real laugh over how they can so easily fool US.
Chump is a disaster for America, as was Obama, men elected to stop the Zionist agenda: OPEN BORDERS, WARS, DEBT, MILITARY SPENDING, SPYING ON US…and they have done the exact opposite.
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2018/04/08/open-letter-to-die-linke/
^
Paul Craig Roberts is correct when quoting The Saker:
“The Russian view is simple: the West is ruled by a gang of thugs supported by an infinitely lying and hypocritical media while the general public in the West has been hopelessly zombified.” — The Saker
I expect that makes the Russians right...
Yep – zombified by the cultural, political, and moral fruits of a Judaizing heresy: Anglo-Saxon Puritanism.
Well, there is a pattern evident here. We are also supposed to believe that the Assad government carries out gratuitous chemical attacks at precisely the worst possible moments for itself, to no plausible benefit and in fact in direct opposition to its own interests, seemingly out of pure joy in doing evil.
Those who claim to believe this are – there’s no kind way to put this – idiots or liars. Given that this includes almost the entirety of the US political and media elites, where does this leave the US?
Here’s a rare exception to the above, in the US media elite crowd. Tucker Carlson proving to be one of the rare, precious few who “stands athwart the rush to war, yelling Stop, at a time when no one is inclined to do so, or to have much patience with those who so urge it”:
He makes great points, and I'm encouraged that he's allowed to do so on to a big and important audience.
I remember when his predecessor, Bill O'Rielly, claimed to have seen the evidence of Saddam's WMD, and told his audience, on the run up to war, and I was appalled. As indeed, it turned out he too was lying.
When the ZUSA was entrenched in the highly profitable war on Vietnam, there seemed to be no way to end it. Protests in the streets and at the universities, and anger at the war and war pig$ seemed to no avail.
But then a phenomena began. Fragging.
one wonders....
at seven minutes in, Carlson interviews a senator. The senator does his best to lie and deceive, as only a ZUS senator can. But Tucker eviscerates him on screen.
now if this senator, and others like him, were themselves put into peril by these serial, treasonous wars for Israel, would they still be so keen to have Americans die, slaughtering innocent people- to bolster and benefit the main enemy of America; Israel?
I imagine the parent of a young American, who's life was sacrificed to augment the career of Lindsey Graham. Or other Americans who're fed up with the endless wars for Israel, and are willing to do something about the treasonous scum who're demanding and foisting all of these Satanic wars.
Just as Tucker says, any general who advocates for these wars, should be required to actually visit a battlefield, so too I wonder about the politicians, and how they eventually have to go home, and live among their constituents. What if some of the worst of them, like Graham for instance, were to actually suffer some consequence for all the evil he's done, and continues to do?
Of course I'm not advocating anything illegal. Just ruminating on potential solutions to the Eternal Wars for Israel - which are nothing more or less than a continuation of the first two World Wars (for Israel) duh
END the FED!
(or watch your nation bankrupted and looted and made to die for Israel)
Absolutely. Under the Putin regime, the body count of his enemies has grown. He put the "de Thirty-four Russian journalists in the last decade just somehow "died". Occam's Razor applies here.
Consider also that Putin played a major role in the Russian "Deep State".
windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2018/04/russia-has-deep-state-too-and-putin-has.html
Corvinus, George Galloway has a message addressed directly to you:
It’s harsh, but one has to concede it is also a fair assessment.
Oh, to have more like him over here on our side of the water!
Prediction: neither Yulia Skripal nor her father Sergei will be seen again in public.
Disappeared by the Brit WASPs as part of one of their plans to rule the world – nothing new in that.
Trump, like Obama are Zionist whores, who are assisted by a zionist controlled media to hide their treason.
Obama was elected to stop wars, close Guantanamo, end spying on Americans, and support the Constitution. I mean Obama was a “Constitutional scholar” after all.
And if you ask most democrats, that is exactly what he did , even though he did the exact opposite.
Chump was an even greater lie, a sleazy real estate mogul from Jew York City, a self-proclaimed zionist, and Clinton friend, was sold as an “American firster and patriot”, and Steve Bannon, A GOLDMAN SACHS EMPLOYEE WAS A “WHITE NATIONALIST”! What a load of shit, yet so many Americans lapped it right up.
Washington is 100% theater, all of it, not just the parts I don’t agree with. Americans have been divided, and cling to their hate for the other side, over their hate for the zionist jew rulers who have destroyed this country.
Trump is a filthy immoral creature, perfect for the next phase of zionist destruction of America. Chump will never close the border, make friends with Russia, or do what is right for America, because his rulers HATE US, hate white Christian America, and will do anything to destroy us.
You forgot Russia’s biggest sins.
It’s not as completely under Zionist control as the de-industrialized USSA, it’s not a huge open air prison camp run by sadists, the politicians there don’t wear baggy pants and bend over for Netanyahoo, and the goyim in Russia have a clue as to who rules the world.
Thanks for the giggles; you can go get your diaper changed now, silly troll!
Here is our professional shill from the other thread where he was spouting the Kaliningrad nonsense under the name 'Been_there_done_that'
You and Rurik and myself told him off already there...yet here is again trying to sneak in under the radar as an 'anonymous' now...
Btw...he had zero commenting history until that first post on the Petras thread...
Total loser...
What nobody seems to have picked up is the emphasis – and red lines – on Gas; gas, gas attacks. Why is gas so much worse than being dismembered, disembowelled, and mutilated by high explosives? Certainly I would favour unconsciousness and death by gas before being smashed to pieces by depleted uranium.
These relentlessly repeated claims are an exercise with the dual purpose of providing a subliminal message about the greatest tragedy in human history, repeated ad nauseam. The massive ‘gassing’ of European Jews some 65 years ago. Lest we forget.
OMG, indeed! Good one.
I am pretty sure that it was not ordered within the British government and that most of the British government don't know where it came from, but are willing to believe it was Russia.
While the CIA does have plenty of form on assassinations, the risk if they were found to be assassinating in Britain seems quite high due to the close CIA links with the UK intelligence sector. But CIA agents could have paid someone else to do it.
Mossad is the one group that can act freely in the UK, has a record of assassinating scientists, engineers etc here, and unlike CIA, can take the risk of being caught. So it's a possibility - OTOH Israel has shown a lot less anti-Russian hatred than the US Deep State has.
Normally I'd assume it was indeed Russia - I thought there was plenty of evidence the Polonium poisoning was Russia - and it still seems possible, but US or Mossad must be at least equally likely in this case. It's just possible it could have been British initiated but I doubt it.
I do think it's most likely the person who actually poisoned them was not an employee of any agency.
Agreed, but as an American, I think our CIA is nothing more than a branch of the Israeli government.
You look throughout the US government, years of ownership of the politicians has lead to most political appointments being run by zionist jews, who once in position start converting the institution into a 100% controlled branch of the zionists.
I challenge anyone to name a modern war prosecuted by the US government and its allies that did not involve at its root the direct fabrication of blatant lies on enormous levels, both as a casus belli and also to manipulate public opinion in favor of hostilities.
The clandestine activity represented by these *provocations* isn’t even good spycraft. The Skripal case and the latest use of chlorine gas in Syria are risible, clumsy, amateur attempts to wangle the empire into war that the callowest rube could see through. And yet, it’s working its magic on the media. The politicians, suborned by the war machine, give unanimous bipartisan assent.
What the hell is going on?
How U.S. Economic Warfare Provoked Japan's Attack on Pearl Harbor | Robert Higgs - MisesMedia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9p8z1A3TsxU
The clandestine activity represented by these *provocations* isn't even good spycraft. The Skripal case and the latest use of chlorine gas in Syria are risible, clumsy, amateur attempts to wangle the empire into war that the callowest rube could see through. And yet, it's working its magic on the media. The politicians, suborned by the war machine, give unanimous bipartisan assent.
What the hell is going on?
Saddam’s WMD, Gulf of Tonkin, etc., etc. And now a ridiculous false flag attack in Syria. Did it take place at all? But the narrative is all. The press in the USA is more effectively controlled and conformist than in Germany in the late 1930s and nobody goes around beating up journalists or sending them to a KZ. The Syrian Gov’t is winning the civil war, things are going well but what Assad really needs is to have the crap bombed out of his military by Uncle Sam. What transparent bullshit.
Did it take place at all? Did the holocaust take place at all? Was Hitler evil?
Enquiring minds want to know.
The U.S. is controlled by Zionists and Zionists are the greatest liars on earth , they lied about 911, the wars in the middle east , the false flags that have been perpetrated on America, they lied about the FED, they are the mother of all liars, and they are destroying America.
One of the zionists biggest lies was 911, which was done by Israel and the zionist controlled deep state and we are being lied into our destruction.
And each time they took out a great American, they used that assassination to push a destructive narrative: With the killing of MLK they pinned the killing on a white southern man, thus pushing their white hate narrative.
With 9/11 is was all about stoking hate of Muslims...
These creatures lie as easily as breath, and they have all the money in the world to push their lies.
"But that night the king, being sleepless, ordered the chronicles of the nation to be read to him. Recalling that Mordecai had never been rewarded for his service in revealing the plot of the eunuchs, he asked Haman, the next day, to suggest a suitable reward for one "whom the king desired to honour". Thinking it was himself that the king had in mind, Haman suggested the use of the king's apparel and insignia. These the king ordered to be bestowed on Mordecai.[9]
Esther denouncing Haman by Ernest Normand.
Only at the second dinner party, when the king was sufficiently beguiled by her charms, did Esther reveal for the first time her identity as a Jew, and accused Haman of the plot to destroy her and her people. The king ordered that Haman should be hanged on the gallows prepared for Mordecai, and, confiscating his property, bestowed it upon the intended victim.[9] The king then appointed Mordecai as his prime minister, and issued a decree authorizing the Jews to defend themselves.[8]
The Jews established an annual feast, the feast of Purim, in memory of their deliverance"
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Esther
The Moon of Alabama website has been doing great work criticizing the Skripal yarn.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/04/the-best-explanation-for-the-skripal-drama-is-food-poisoning.html#more
He defended what he did in parliament.
Churchill advocated both the use of gas as well as terror, so I find it interesting that so many suddenly tender hearted “officials” and war criminals now affect squeamishness regarding the use of it, yet fail to condemn Israel for its hideous, terroristic use of white phosphorous among other crimes
The Mossad’s mark was that Persian cat. They poisoned the Skripals so they could off the cat. The bastards!
The clandestine activity represented by these *provocations* isn't even good spycraft. The Skripal case and the latest use of chlorine gas in Syria are risible, clumsy, amateur attempts to wangle the empire into war that the callowest rube could see through. And yet, it's working its magic on the media. The politicians, suborned by the war machine, give unanimous bipartisan assent.
What the hell is going on?
Nothing new. Same ol same ol.
putim
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5298099/Russia-spend-1-4m-kill-stray-dogs-ahead-World-Cup.html
a sub human, no doubt.
Who controlled the press there and then?
What can be said about the control and conformity of the Soviet, British and American press of the time?
That’s probably because the usual thugs don’t need to do that any longer since they control virtually everything.
A couple of anecdotes to illustrate my point.:
2 of the reasons we don’t hear much about mobsters these days are that the press and judiciary are owned by them and if you do get something published, you run the risk of getting snuffed. They probably don’t stop at mere blinding anymore.
Victor Riesel was an American newspaper journalist and columnist who specialized in news related to labor unions. In 1956 a mobster threw sulfuric acid in his face on a public street in Chicago causing his permanent blindness.
The Powell evidence will be persuasive to anyone who is still persuadable.
The Wall Street Journal
Piling fact upon fact, photo upon photo Wednesday, Secretary of State Colin L. Powell methodically demonstrated why Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein remains dangerous to his own people, Iraq’s neighbors…
The Los Angeles Times
On Wednesday, America's most reluctant warrior, U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, presented succinct and damning evidence of Saddam's enormous threat to world peace.
Arizona Republic
Saddam Hussein's illicit arsenal of biological and chemical weapons, as well as the equally illicit means that he possesses to deliver them, poses a tangible and urgent danger to U.S. and world security. Millions of innocent lives are at risk.
Dallas Morning News
At some point, the world chooses to believe President George W. Bush and Secretary Powell or the international community chooses to side with Saddam Hussein and those who broadcast his lies to the world. …Powell has painstakingly presented a strong case against Iraq.
Greenville News/South Carolina
Iraq is busted. U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell laid out the case clearly. No one hearing Powell's presentation to the United Nations Security Council could doubt Iraq's actions and intentions.
Jacksonville Times-Union/Florida
The threat is real and at our door. Sept. 11, 2001, stripped away the belief that the United States can peacefully coexist with evil. Prove it, they said. Powell has.
Charleston Daily Mail/West Virginia
We are a country always loath to fight unless provoked. The reluctance of Americans to initiate a war needlessly does the nation credit. But this is not a needless war, nor is it unprovoked. Powell laid out the need, and explained the provocation, in step-by-step fashion that cannot be refuted without resorting to fantasy.
Chicago Sun-Times
The Dispatch repeatedly has called on the Bush administration to make a compelling case that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein is developing weapons of mass destruction and hiding these efforts from U.N. inspectors. Yesterday, Secretary of State Colin Powell made that case before the Security Council.
Columbus Dispatch
Powell has methodically proved Iraq's failure to comply with U.N. mandates. With each passing day, Iraq's own choices move it closer to a war that full compliance would prevent.
Indianapolis Star
Secretary of State Colin Powell's 90-minute presentation to the U.N. Security Council, buttressed with surveillance photographs and recorded phone conversations, should remove all doubt that Iraq's Saddam Hussein has developed and hides weapons of mass destruction, in violation of U.N. resolutions.
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Powell's speech to the U.N. Security Council presented not just one ‘smoking gun’ but a battery of them, more than sufficient to dispel any lingering doubt about the threat the Iraqi dictator poses.
Denver Post
The United States has made a compelling case that Iraq has failed to rid itself of weapons of mass destruction. This failure violates the U.N. Security Council resolution of late last year which ordered Iraq to disarm. As a consequence and it is a grave one, the Security Council must act now to disarm Iraq by force.
Salt Lake City Tribune
Powell has connected enough dots to tie Iraq to al-Qaeda and show that this alliance is a threat to all of Europe as well as the United States.
Manchester Union Leader
In fact, the speech provided proof that Saddam continues to refuse to obey U.N. resolutions. Any amount of time he has now to comply fully and openly with U.N. demands should be measured in days or a few weeks - and no longer.
Portland Press-Herald/Maine
they've only gotten better at it with time
if you read The Protocols, one thing that I remember was the contemptuous way it referred to the goyim as having the minds and souls of beasts. Lumbering, mindless cattle, chewing their cud in a kind of catatonic stupor.
what else can we conclude about the kind of people who would vote for Lindsey Graham or John McCain? These guys get reelected again and again.
The saddest and most tragic thing about The Protocols is that the goyim seem to be as accommodating to the Elders as any farm animal can be. At least a pig might be apprehensive of the trip to the slaughter house. I remember a video where a pig jumped out of a moving truck, and walked off. But the goyim suit up their children and hand them over as cannon fodder, to be slaughtered on behalf of their enemies.
In the last century, there may have been an excuse for not knowing the nature of the ZUS government, being as ((they)) controlled virtually every source of information.
But today it's all out there. Today everybody knows that all of these wars are for Israel, at the direct expense of America's blood and treasure and (I won't say good) name.
And yet, (especially from the Christian churches) the call to suit up the young people to die in more wars- slaughtering innocents - for our enemies, will resound in the nation.
If I were a British soldier, told to kill some Russian soldier, because Putin is Hitler.. as my daughter languishes in a mental hospital, having been gang raped into a shell of a human being, and my son was brutalized by a British aristocrat, but now I'm called up to kill Russians in a contrived World War, to benefit the pedophile Peerage and their ((patrons)), I don't know how I'd resist pointing that weapon away from the Russian, and towards England's true enemies.
One of the zionists biggest lies was 911, which was done by Israel and the zionist controlled deep state and we are being lied into our destruction.
Agreed to all you said, but I would include the assassination of JFK and his brother, and likely Martin Luther King Jr.
And each time they took out a great American, they used that assassination to push a destructive narrative: With the killing of MLK they pinned the killing on a white southern man, thus pushing their white hate narrative.
With 9/11 is was all about stoking hate of Muslims…
These creatures lie as easily as breath, and they have all the money in the world to push their lies.
If you want to read a good book on the JFK assassination , get the book JFK the CIA and VIETNAM by the late Col. L. Fletcher Prouty, can be had on amazon.com.
Take a look at THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION , this lays out the Zionist plan for a NWO.
Philip explains the motive as being Teresa May’s political problems. Is he really unaware of the hundreds of UK, US, Mossad and possibly French Spec. Ops. folks captured in E. Ghouta. The West will do almost anything to secure their quiet release.
Is the extremely valuable resource, unz.org. dead or merely malfunctioning today?
And the /comments/ pages are also still temporarily blocked until I finish adding some powerful additional protections against large bot-waves, probably by the end of today.
Yes, absolutely. Sounds 100% vintage Putin, although I don’t consider these impulses “pure evil” except in the eyes of partisans. It’s also untrue that he “shot himself in the foot”, as the event, if anything, strengthened his image for the election. The world cup has not been cancelled and is at no risk of being cancelled even if some spoiled-sports don’t show up.
I’d also add that Skripal was released by Medvedev, not Putin, that the claim Skripal could no longer do damage to Russia is supposition, and that the pettiness of going after apparent pipsqueaks makes the threat toward bigger fish to fry stronger.
None of that however proves Putin did it. It’s just a possibility. After the dissolution of the USSR, there was enough chaos that private individuals seeking revenge could have gotten hold of military poisons. So this can also be a private act of revenge by someone with access and knowhow. It could also be the work of Ukraine or someone else trying to frame Putin.
In reality, it's almost inconceivable that Putin, who is on record as saying not that traitors like Skripal will be killed but that their own treasonous nature will cause them to suffer and die (hardly an unusual view for any patriot), would concoct or allow such an absurdly involved and gratuitously costly (in diplomatic and economic terms) method of trying to send some sort of message.
Frankly I can't see any reason not to accept George Galloway's opinion in the video posted in #38 above of anyone who so desperately twists reality into a form that allows them to believe the British government's case against the Russian government. The election that he was so certain to win he didn't even bother to campaign, according to the NYT? Sure, it makes absolute sense that it would be simpler to conduct a hugely emotive "wmd" attack on British territory, in a manner calculated to have the maximum diplomatic and economic costs to Russia, rather than give a couple more speeches.
Though of course it was not the attack but the British government's, and the rest of the US sphere's, response that arguably gave him an electoral boost. How stupid does that make them? And of course Putin would have had no input into such decisions. After all Putin was PM at the time and Medvedev rightly seen as merely a placeholder in the Presidency to allow Putin to get around term limits. But far less speculative than the rather far-fetched supposition that he was somehow still in a position to do Russia harm, after serving four years in prison in Russia, and being exchanged, then living in Britain for 7 years under his own name and with his address in the public domain, and with no protection. If the Russians want to warn their expats, a few bullets in the backs of heads would do so far more convincingly and at far less cost than this pantomime.
But by all means keep making excuses for this literal nonsense. By the way, how did the fact that they apparently miraculously survived an attack with a poison "8-10 times more deadly than VX" fit into the "message", despite not getting any treatment whatsoever for several hours?
Add here the inconsistency of the symptoms and the outcome with the "military grade" nerve agent poisoning - and here you have a complete a story of a very clumsy false flag operation.
Come on now. Honest.
Are you f*cking kidding me!?
Besides that, they do have special compounds that give you a good ol' heart attack and leave no trace, you silly boy. They had them in the 70's, God knows what they've got now.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=BSEnurBApdM
And each time they took out a great American, they used that assassination to push a destructive narrative: With the killing of MLK they pinned the killing on a white southern man, thus pushing their white hate narrative.
With 9/11 is was all about stoking hate of Muslims...
These creatures lie as easily as breath, and they have all the money in the world to push their lies.
Agree, I did not list JFK and RFK and JFKjr, would have to write a book to list all the lies by the Zionist controlled U.S. gov, by the way JFK jr. was also assassinated ie a bomb was on board his plane, and the story was another coverup.
If you want to read a good book on the JFK assassination , get the book JFK the CIA and VIETNAM by the late Col. L. Fletcher Prouty, can be had on amazon.com.
Take a look at THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION , this lays out the Zionist plan for a NWO.
That’s the problem with most Israel-haters; they’re leftists. I’d rather share a foxhole with a Zionist.
Good article.
Still, you authors need to start digging deeper. Trump and his Allies are putting on an amazing show / act to distract their (…and Humanities …going back generations) hidden enemies.
The Bad Guys have for millennia weoponized information, convincing the public, reporters, and journalists that the rabbit hole ends here, that they don’t need to dig any deeper, to just accept this slightly deeper layer of the onion. That warm and fuzzy feeling from scratching just a little deeper into to information matrix, isn’t enough anymore. You guys have the intelligence, experience, and ability…just do it …please!
Actually, I think that in the end Russia has to thank the British for sending a great message to her traitors and gangsters. Apart from the Skripal case, the UK seems up to confiscate the wealth Russian expats in the UK looted back home. On the one hand, it’s ~ $10bn worth that will be definitely lost for Russia, on the other if the UK’s treatment of Skripal and runaway oligarchs won’t heal Russian traitors and gangsters from their blissful enamourment with England’s climate, I don’t know what will.
One’d have to be a non-goy to be allowed that. A goy would probably have better luck wearing baggy pants and sharing his bunghole.
Just like Trump and “our” congresscreeps do.
The clue is in the history of abysmal failure of the English teams at those World Cups. As the supposed motherland of soccer, the British have lost face, and they simply can't stomach the prospect of another ignominious first-round exit. So, what to do? Simple - create a pretext for "boycotting" the venture while putting the blame squarely on the host.
I can’t find the comment because the comment archive is down — I think it was annamaria who reported that the British were holding assets of Russian oligarchs and that Russia wanted the funds back. The speculation was that Teresa May would take possession of the assets.
As these two articles state, most of the Russian billionaire oligarchs are Jewish
US Treasury Putin List Features Jewish Billionaires Times of Israel
https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-treasurys-putin-list-features-jewish-billionaires/
In pictures: Russia’s oligarchs
Luke Harding (2007) The Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2007/jul/02/russia.lukeharding1
So at least (conspiracy theory) part of the Skripal scheme is for Teresa May to be an angel and return their assets to the Jewish billionaires who stole Russian wealth fair and square.
You cannot solve the Jewish problem without also solving the WASP problem.
I'd also add that Skripal was released by Medvedev, not Putin, that the claim Skripal could no longer do damage to Russia is supposition, and that the pettiness of going after apparent pipsqueaks makes the threat toward bigger fish to fry stronger.
None of that however proves Putin did it. It's just a possibility. After the dissolution of the USSR, there was enough chaos that private individuals seeking revenge could have gotten hold of military poisons. So this can also be a private act of revenge by someone with access and knowhow. It could also be the work of Ukraine or someone else trying to frame Putin.
To you, perhaps.
In reality, it’s almost inconceivable that Putin, who is on record as saying not that traitors like Skripal will be killed but that their own treasonous nature will cause them to suffer and die (hardly an unusual view for any patriot), would concoct or allow such an absurdly involved and gratuitously costly (in diplomatic and economic terms) method of trying to send some sort of message.
Frankly I can’t see any reason not to accept George Galloway’s opinion in the video posted in #38 above of anyone who so desperately twists reality into a form that allows them to believe the British government’s case against the Russian government.
The election that he was so certain to win he didn’t even bother to campaign, according to the NYT? Sure, it makes absolute sense that it would be simpler to conduct a hugely emotive “wmd” attack on British territory, in a manner calculated to have the maximum diplomatic and economic costs to Russia, rather than give a couple more speeches.
Though of course it was not the attack but the British government’s, and the rest of the US sphere’s, response that arguably gave him an electoral boost. How stupid does that make them?
And of course Putin would have had no input into such decisions. After all Putin was PM at the time and Medvedev rightly seen as merely a placeholder in the Presidency to allow Putin to get around term limits.
But far less speculative than the rather far-fetched supposition that he was somehow still in a position to do Russia harm, after serving four years in prison in Russia, and being exchanged, then living in Britain for 7 years under his own name and with his address in the public domain, and with no protection.
If the Russians want to warn their expats, a few bullets in the backs of heads would do so far more convincingly and at far less cost than this pantomime.
But by all means keep making excuses for this literal nonsense. By the way, how did the fact that they apparently miraculously survived an attack with a poison “8-10 times more deadly than VX” fit into the “message”, despite not getting any treatment whatsoever for several hours?
I got off the Train after Bolton was hired and this latest False Flag Chemical attack in Syria.
Now I am warry of (((Trump))) and (((who))) owns him. It seems like we have another Jewish Puppet in office.
Any proof for these assertions ?
Here, brush up on a little Chechen history:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Chechens_in_the_Russian_Empire
Don't make me laugh.
see:
How Israel and Its 'Partisans' Work to Censor the Internet
http://www.unz.com/article/how-israel-and-its-partisans-work-to-censor-the-internet/
and:
Zionist Wikipedia Editing Course
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/139189
www.codoh.com
LOL! Denial proves guilt, forsooth!
Michael Kenny, George Galloway is talking to you, too, in the talk radio piece linked in #38 above.
No it doesn’t. It’s in the public domain, since the BBC interviewed him after the clownish Boris Johnson claimed on the record that he had been directly assured by Porton Down experts that the material came from Russia, and he denied that Porton Down had been able to identify the origin.
How far are you willing to go in discrediting yourself to try to save this failed narrative?
You look throughout the US government, years of ownership of the politicians has lead to most political appointments being run by zionist jews, who once in position start converting the institution into a 100% controlled branch of the zionists.
The CIA, the Mossad, and the Saudi General Intelligence Presidency are all children of British secret service.
I am very fond of the British. They have provided a good deal of what makes the US a healthy and blessed place to live.
But I will admit that I was disappointed in PM Blair on the Iraq invasion and that of Afghanistan. It seemed so blatantly obvious to me, that I thought there was no way the prime minister would buy in. I was wrong. But then who would have believed that the Tory’s would abandon natural relations for same sex relations, muchless marriage.
It’s unclear how to respond when the leadership is so afraid that they advance anything to avoid grappling with hard reality. PM May has the hurdle of guiding Great Britain out of the EU.
I wonder if all of this is to avoid that.
God save the Queen.
On the Day of Judgment... the hag stands no chance. ;)
But here's something else I don't quite understand: Now, Trump is a sense-free random number generator, I will fully agree. But you list three "choices he has made" that you describe as "terrible:" the US embassy move to Jerusalem, the threats against Iran, and "building a wall along the Mexican border." The first two Trump has done, and I agree that "terrible" is the right word to describe them. The third thing -- the border wall -- he hasn't done. And had he done so, it wouldn't have been "terrible" ... it would have been the obvious and sensible thing to do. I think he clearly isn't serious about building the wall, as far as one can discern the intentions of so random an individual. But your list presents three items in parallel, with one item being quite unlike the others.
I too noticed that and agree with you. Do not understand why the National Guard can only serve in a supportive, non-enforcement role on the border. Heck, every nation uses its military to guard its borders. We need to send our military to guard our border. It’s really very simple–no one can enter the US unless they have been admitted legally.
Another thing I don’t understand is how these “sanctuary” cities can so blatantly flout federal law by sheltering illegals from ICE or any federal law enforcement agencies. If any city does so, the federal government should put them on notice that ALL federal funds will be cut off.
Those who claim to believe this are - there's no kind way to put this - idiots or liars. Given that this includes almost the entirety of the US political and media elites, where does this leave the US?
Here's a rare exception to the above, in the US media elite crowd. Tucker Carlson proving to be one of the rare, precious few who "stands athwart the rush to war, yelling Stop, at a time when no one is inclined to do so, or to have much patience with those who so urge it":
https://youtu.be/M28aYkLRlm0
I watched Tucker Carlson last night as well.
He makes great points, and I’m encouraged that he’s allowed to do so on to a big and important audience.
I remember when his predecessor, Bill O’Rielly, claimed to have seen the evidence of Saddam’s WMD, and told his audience, on the run up to war, and I was appalled. As indeed, it turned out he too was lying.
When the ZUSA was entrenched in the highly profitable war on Vietnam, there seemed to be no way to end it. Protests in the streets and at the universities, and anger at the war and war pig$ seemed to no avail.
But then a phenomena began. Fragging.
one wonders….
at seven minutes in, Carlson interviews a senator. The senator does his best to lie and deceive, as only a ZUS senator can. But Tucker eviscerates him on screen.
now if this senator, and others like him, were themselves put into peril by these serial, treasonous wars for Israel, would they still be so keen to have Americans die, slaughtering innocent people- to bolster and benefit the main enemy of America; Israel?
I imagine the parent of a young American, who’s life was sacrificed to augment the career of Lindsey Graham. Or other Americans who’re fed up with the endless wars for Israel, and are willing to do something about the treasonous scum who’re demanding and foisting all of these Satanic wars.
Just as Tucker says, any general who advocates for these wars, should be required to actually visit a battlefield, so too I wonder about the politicians, and how they eventually have to go home, and live among their constituents. What if some of the worst of them, like Graham for instance, were to actually suffer some consequence for all the evil he’s done, and continues to do?
Of course I’m not advocating anything illegal. Just ruminating on potential solutions to the Eternal Wars for Israel – which are nothing more or less than a continuation of the first two World Wars (for Israel) duh
END the FED!
(or watch your nation bankrupted and looted and made to die for Israel)
https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-treasurys-putin-list-features-jewish-billionaires/In pictures: Russia's oligarchs
Luke Harding (2007) The Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2007/jul/02/russia.lukeharding1 So at least (conspiracy theory) part of the Skripal scheme is for Teresa May to be an angel and return their assets to the Jewish billionaires who stole Russian wealth fair and square.
WASPs allied with Jews of other nations, WASPs making deals with and for Jews at the expense of non-WASP whites – sounds exactly like Archetypal WASP Oliver Cromwell.
You cannot solve the Jewish problem without also solving the WASP problem.
what, one wonders, is to be done with people like me?
do I have too much power? Am I (and others like me) foisting all the wars and globalism and all the rest?
it was the British WASPs who voted for Brexit
it was the American WASPs who voted for Trump, because he said he'd end the wars, and do other common-sense things. Like end the ZUS government's overt war on it's dying WASP population.
I can hardly think of a group of people more marginalized and disenfranchised than America's WASPs. And sure, they're being betrayed by their own, of course, but no more so than the Catholics are being betrayed by the Vatican.
the cowardice and venality of the goyim leadership is fulsome across the landscape, from Catholic France and Italy and Poland and beyond. And yes, it includes the WASPs of England and the ZUS, but to pretend that all of these evils are emanating out of the WASP power structure, even as WASPs are a dying breed- their nations invaded, and their identity demonized, is beyond ludicrous.
No doubt it makes sense, but how about us ''nominal Wasps'', not Catholic white, not Jewish 'whites' either, in fact mighty even risk putting in ''nominal Jews'' too, on a list of Expendables in the view of the operative elite Zio-Wasps.
The Thug mafia are exclusivist self obsessed sociopaths and not interested in bringing along any fellow travelers of race or creed, much less the hoi palloi of the above groups that either are or not picked on from time to time, not doubt.
It's beyond any ''healthy'' tribalism anymore, look at Trump, he don't even know who he is... f'n lapsed German FCSakes. Should be: (He's Fi'ahd!!). bannished from TV!
Yup. Just ask the Native “Americans.” Not a single promise kept–except the one to take their lands!
Come on yankee , ( as you say USA is a country of unbridled greed. An insatiable appetite for blood , land , alcohol ,and loot ) . Just return California , Arizona , New Mexico , Florida , Nevada , Utah , Colorado and Louisiana to Mexico , and Alaska to Russia ) , and then, only then , you can talk .
PS , and do not forget to close the 8OO occupation bases the US has around the world , you will save a lot of money
It's not as completely under Zionist control as the de-industrialized USSA, it's not a huge open air prison camp run by sadists, the politicians there don't wear baggy pants and bend over for Netanyahoo, and the goyim in Russia have a clue as to who rules the world.
Thanks for the giggles; you can go get your diaper changed now, silly troll!
Jacques…Troll Alert…
Here is our professional shill from the other thread where he was spouting the Kaliningrad nonsense under the name ‘Been_there_done_that’
You and Rurik and myself told him off already there…yet here is again trying to sneak in under the radar as an ‘anonymous’ now…
Btw…he had zero commenting history until that first post on the Petras thread…
Total loser…
What morons; they don't even know that their time is about up, and when it is, their bosses will flush them down the toilet just like the rest of the waste products.
Bye bye dupes!
May is English, and she has the very long line of Brit Empire secret service evil at her disposal. And her move is a bold one. What it means is that she is signaling that at least if she is PM, the UK could replace the US as Fearless Leader of the actual New World Order, which is the WASP Empire with Israel and worldwide Jewry as Junior Partner #1 and Saudi Arabia elevated to Junior Partner #2 in an insane attempt to make Israel secure forever.
The English have never been happy that the lowly Americans leaped them as A-#1 of the WASP Empire, and being English they have no permanent alliances, no permanent allies, not even kin (perhaps especially kin - which type and degree of ruthlessness impresses all Semites).
This alliance was sealed by none other than the very epitome of WASP culture: Mr. Archetypal WASP himself, Oliver Cromwell. The Anglo-Saxon alliance with Jews precisely to wage wars against non-WASP white Christians was the logical (and inevitable if WASP culture were to acquire large scale political power) .
By the Victorian era, virtually all Elite Brit WASPs were knowing philoSemites. The new twist was that a growing number of them were becoming obsessed with Arabs and/or Islam. decades before the Balfour Declaration, the Brit WASP Elites were wrangling among themselves over how best to use the largest and wealthiest Empire in world history to express its philoSemtism.
The solution recently agreed upon was to elevate the Saudis. The assumption is that as the Saudis control the actual land of Mohammed, if they are elevated to suzerainty over not merely all Arabs but the entire Islamic Middle East, then the entire Islamic world can be controlled, including to allow Israel to exist in 'peace.'
And that means all that oil is under the indirect, but very firm, control of the WASP Empire, or as The Saker calls it: the Anglo-Zionist Empire.
Of course, the Saudi royal family is the most amorally vicious power party in the Middle East. They would slaughter half the Sunni Arabs in order to become unrivaled suzerain over the entire Islamic world. Such monstrousness makes the House of Saud exactly the type partner that those who control the WASP Empire want as partners.
The Russians are in the way of that beautiful plan of world domination. Russians have common sense and, much worse, they express it, even publicly. Russians know that Sunni Islam is a much worse threat to the world than is Shiite Islam. The Russians know that the Iranians are much more honorable and moral than are the Saudis. The Russians know that as bad as the Turks are, they are more honorable and trustworthy than the Saudis.
And the Russians also know that the Anglo-Zionist Empire would be tickled pink to make all non-WASP Elite whites - all in the world - a permanent serf class, treated the way Cromwell treated the Irish, the way the Israelis treat the Palestinians.
Overall, pretty accurate. But permit me point out a few things:
*There is no “land of Mohammed.” His mission had nothing to do with land–it was about human hearts. Also, proper spelling is Muhammad. Indeed, when his daughter after his death, asked the first caliph (Muhammad’s closest companion) if she could have a few things of her father, she was told that “a prophet has no possessions.”
*There are no Islamic countries, but there are Muslim-majority countries. As scholars have noted, the correct comparison should be between Christ and Koran, not Christ and Muhammad, because (according to both Christianity and Islam), Christ is the word of God just as for Muslims the Koran is the word of God.
The correct spelling for "Koran" is Qur'an, or more simply Quran.
Peace :)
The intent of my post was to show that the MSM here is conformist and doesn’t like to stray far from what the USG is claiming and what other journalists are writing. Rather than explore the topics you raise, as worthy of exploration as they might be, I thought I’d offer what newspapers around the USA were saying about Saddam’s WMD after Powell’s UNSC speech; seems a bit more germane.
The Powell evidence will be persuasive to anyone who is still persuadable.
The Wall Street Journal
Piling fact upon fact, photo upon photo Wednesday, Secretary of State Colin L. Powell methodically demonstrated why Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein remains dangerous to his own people, Iraq’s neighbors…
The Los Angeles Times
On Wednesday, America’s most reluctant warrior, U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, presented succinct and damning evidence of Saddam’s enormous threat to world peace.
Arizona Republic
Saddam Hussein’s illicit arsenal of biological and chemical weapons, as well as the equally illicit means that he possesses to deliver them, poses a tangible and urgent danger to U.S. and world security. Millions of innocent lives are at risk.
Dallas Morning News
At some point, the world chooses to believe President George W. Bush and Secretary Powell or the international community chooses to side with Saddam Hussein and those who broadcast his lies to the world. …Powell has painstakingly presented a strong case against Iraq.
Greenville News/South Carolina
Iraq is busted. U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell laid out the case clearly. No one hearing Powell’s presentation to the United Nations Security Council could doubt Iraq’s actions and intentions.
Jacksonville Times-Union/Florida
The threat is real and at our door. Sept. 11, 2001, stripped away the belief that the United States can peacefully coexist with evil. Prove it, they said. Powell has.
Charleston Daily Mail/West Virginia
We are a country always loath to fight unless provoked. The reluctance of Americans to initiate a war needlessly does the nation credit. But this is not a needless war, nor is it unprovoked. Powell laid out the need, and explained the provocation, in step-by-step fashion that cannot be refuted without resorting to fantasy.
Chicago Sun-Times
The Dispatch repeatedly has called on the Bush administration to make a compelling case that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein is developing weapons of mass destruction and hiding these efforts from U.N. inspectors. Yesterday, Secretary of State Colin Powell made that case before the Security Council.
Columbus Dispatch
Powell has methodically proved Iraq’s failure to comply with U.N. mandates. With each passing day, Iraq’s own choices move it closer to a war that full compliance would prevent.
Indianapolis Star
Secretary of State Colin Powell’s 90-minute presentation to the U.N. Security Council, buttressed with surveillance photographs and recorded phone conversations, should remove all doubt that Iraq’s Saddam Hussein has developed and hides weapons of mass destruction, in violation of U.N. resolutions.
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Powell’s speech to the U.N. Security Council presented not just one ‘smoking gun’ but a battery of them, more than sufficient to dispel any lingering doubt about the threat the Iraqi dictator poses.
Denver Post
The United States has made a compelling case that Iraq has failed to rid itself of weapons of mass destruction. This failure violates the U.N. Security Council resolution of late last year which ordered Iraq to disarm. As a consequence and it is a grave one, the Security Council must act now to disarm Iraq by force.
Salt Lake City Tribune
Powell has connected enough dots to tie Iraq to al-Qaeda and show that this alliance is a threat to all of Europe as well as the United States.
Manchester Union Leader
In fact, the speech provided proof that Saddam continues to refuse to obey U.N. resolutions. Any amount of time he has now to comply fully and openly with U.N. demands should be measured in days or a few weeks – and no longer.
Portland Press-Herald/Maine
I think that your comment would read more correctly this way.:
The press in the USA is more effectively controlled and conformist than it allegedly was in Germany in the late 1930s.
On the British Establishment:
The Skripal affair is better understood in the context of “sir” Savile’ knighthood — when the influential pedophile had been raping and molesting kids for 40 years and none stood up to the criminal. The BBC has dutifully refused to publish anything that would upset “sir” Savile. The Scotland Yard looked the other way — precisely as the Establishment ordered them to do.
Savile’ specialty were orphans. He was the embodiment of British Establishment.
The British Establishment has done with the concepts of honor. The loudest lying voices against Russia belong either to the whoring “aristocrats,” who found that war profiteering (by any means) pays well, or the opportunistic parvenu like Gavin Williamson representing the vulgarity and intellectual inadequacy of the Establishment.
"Sir - let slone 'sir' - Savile"! Really! Worthy of the Turkish cleaner.
And the idea tbat Savile was in any way Establishmentt (unless you are like Alice's friend Humpty Dumpty in your ussge) is ludicrous.
One of the zionists biggest lies was 911, which was done by Israel and the zionist controlled deep state and we are being lied into our destruction.
The history of lies and subterfuge is long and has a revered place in Jewish history:
“But that night the king, being sleepless, ordered the chronicles of the nation to be read to him. Recalling that Mordecai had never been rewarded for his service in revealing the plot of the eunuchs, he asked Haman, the next day, to suggest a suitable reward for one “whom the king desired to honour”. Thinking it was himself that the king had in mind, Haman suggested the use of the king’s apparel and insignia. These the king ordered to be bestowed on Mordecai.[9]
Esther denouncing Haman by Ernest Normand.
Only at the second dinner party, when the king was sufficiently beguiled by her charms, did Esther reveal for the first time her identity as a Jew, and accused Haman of the plot to destroy her and her people. The king ordered that Haman should be hanged on the gallows prepared for Mordecai, and, confiscating his property, bestowed it upon the intended victim.[9] The king then appointed Mordecai as his prime minister, and issued a decree authorizing the Jews to defend themselves.[8]
The Jews established an annual feast, the feast of Purim, in memory of their deliverance”
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Esther
and to think that was over a hundred years ago
they’ve only gotten better at it with time
if you read The Protocols, one thing that I remember was the contemptuous way it referred to the goyim as having the minds and souls of beasts. Lumbering, mindless cattle, chewing their cud in a kind of catatonic stupor.
what else can we conclude about the kind of people who would vote for Lindsey Graham or John McCain? These guys get reelected again and again.
The saddest and most tragic thing about The Protocols is that the goyim seem to be as accommodating to the Elders as any farm animal can be. At least a pig might be apprehensive of the trip to the slaughter house. I remember a video where a pig jumped out of a moving truck, and walked off. But the goyim suit up their children and hand them over as cannon fodder, to be slaughtered on behalf of their enemies.
In the last century, there may have been an excuse for not knowing the nature of the ZUS government, being as ((they)) controlled virtually every source of information.
But today it’s all out there. Today everybody knows that all of these wars are for Israel, at the direct expense of America’s blood and treasure and (I won’t say good) name.
And yet, (especially from the Christian churches) the call to suit up the young people to die in more wars- slaughtering innocents – for our enemies, will resound in the nation.
If I were a British soldier, told to kill some Russian soldier, because Putin is Hitler.. as my daughter languishes in a mental hospital, having been gang raped into a shell of a human being, and my son was brutalized by a British aristocrat, but now I’m called up to kill Russians in a contrived World War, to benefit the pedophile Peerage and their ((patrons)), I don’t know how I’d resist pointing that weapon away from the Russian, and towards England’s true enemies.
It isn't only the Jews and the Moslems who will have cause to regret the war to end all (White) wars which is fast approaching.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-treasurys-putin-list-features-jewish-billionaires/In pictures: Russia's oligarchs
Luke Harding (2007) The Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2007/jul/02/russia.lukeharding1 So at least (conspiracy theory) part of the Skripal scheme is for Teresa May to be an angel and return their assets to the Jewish billionaires who stole Russian wealth fair and square.
If ~ $10bn is the price to be definitely – FOREVER – rid of the Jewish mafia on Russian soil, if I were Russian I’d gladly pay it.
Absolutely. Under the Putin regime, the body count of his enemies has grown. He put the "de Thirty-four Russian journalists in the last decade just somehow "died". Occam's Razor applies here.
Consider also that Putin played a major role in the Russian "Deep State".
windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2018/04/russia-has-deep-state-too-and-putin-has.html
Corvanus dumps a megaload of BS on unsuspecting Unz readers…
I'd also add that Skripal was released by Medvedev, not Putin, that the claim Skripal could no longer do damage to Russia is supposition, and that the pettiness of going after apparent pipsqueaks makes the threat toward bigger fish to fry stronger.
None of that however proves Putin did it. It's just a possibility. After the dissolution of the USSR, there was enough chaos that private individuals seeking revenge could have gotten hold of military poisons. So this can also be a private act of revenge by someone with access and knowhow. It could also be the work of Ukraine or someone else trying to frame Putin.
What strengthened his image was an insane hysterics by the UK and the West in general. The Russians do tend to consolidate when perceive themselves under external threat.
Neither Putin personally nor the Russian government in general have ever shown themselves to be petty. On the contrary, one of the notable qualities of Putin’s is that he believes, as we Russians put it, “the crown would not fall off his head if he bows”. Apparently, he feels strong, so he is not afraid to be magnanimous and make concessions. This quality is much appreciated by some but drives other people crazy.
Theoretically, it’s a possibility that the Martians did it. However, given the behavior of the UK authorities, there is no reason to believe anything even remotely like the picture described happened in reality. There is a scientific impossibility to identify the agent, first, as fast as it was supposedly done, and, second, unless they had a sample and/or detailed information in their possession. It’s scientifically impossible to establish provenance unless the UK had samples of both the agent used and a comparison sample. Multiple comparison samples, I should say, since there are many such compounds. But if they did, the whole premise “only Russia could have done it” goes out of the window.
Add here the inconsistency of the symptoms and the outcome with the “military grade” nerve agent poisoning – and here you have a complete a story of a very clumsy false flag operation.
Many dissenter websites are currently under attack by the cyber forces of the Western regimes and Israel, one of them being this one. Another site under attack is my favorite johnhelmer.com. In addition to saying that he is under attack, the current message from John is:
WHEN THE RULE OF LAW WAS DESTROYED IN SALISBURY, LONDON AND THE HAGUE, AND THE RULE OF FRAUD DECLARED IN WASHINGTON, THAT LEAVES ONLY THE RULE OF FORCE IN THE WORLD. THE STAVKA MET IN MOSCOW ON GOOD FRIDAY AND IS READY. THE FOREIGN MINISTRY ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY “THE GRAVEST CONSEQUENCES”. THIS MEANS ONE AMERICAN SHOT AT A RUSSIAN SOLDIER, THEN WE ARE AT WAR. NOT INFOWAR, NOT CYBERWAR, NOT ECONOMIC WAR, NOT PROXY WAR. WORLD WAR.
The West is utterly bankrupt, morally as well as financially and we are experiencing the Western remedial plan and actions - war!
LOL…
Howdy Doody Dump is cruisin’ for a bruisin’…
“It’s harsh, but one has to concede it is also a fair assessment.”
Galloway does not address specifically about Putin’s past or his motivations. And Galloway has an axe to grind with Johnson, so one must carefully consider Galloway’s intentions.
You cannot solve the Jewish problem without also solving the WASP problem.
I’m (putatively anyways) a ‘WASP’
what, one wonders, is to be done with people like me?
do I have too much power? Am I (and others like me) foisting all the wars and globalism and all the rest?
it was the British WASPs who voted for Brexit
it was the American WASPs who voted for Trump, because he said he’d end the wars, and do other common-sense things. Like end the ZUS government’s overt war on it’s dying WASP population.
I can hardly think of a group of people more marginalized and disenfranchised than America’s WASPs. And sure, they’re being betrayed by their own, of course, but no more so than the Catholics are being betrayed by the Vatican.
the cowardice and venality of the goyim leadership is fulsome across the landscape, from Catholic France and Italy and Poland and beyond. And yes, it includes the WASPs of England and the ZUS, but to pretend that all of these evils are emanating out of the WASP power structure, even as WASPs are a dying breed- their nations invaded, and their identity demonized, is beyond ludicrous.
Like a gullible person I at first accepted that there was indeed some event that involved the Skripals. Now I wonder if the entire thing was a scripted hoax, that nothing had hit them, that it’s all fake. It wouldn’t be surprising. We seem to be in an age of rule by sociopaths whose only compass is that of power and riches. The populations of our countries are being hustled along for the benefit of the few. This can’t have a happy ending for the majority of people. The much vaunted democracy of the west looks like just a fixed shell game.
It was the case with blaming General Ludendorff for Germany's defeat, and it is the same case today, 100 years after the fact.
The Mockingbird Media lies and equivocates about everything. Insofar as the deep state spider's web of hegemony spreads all over the world and becomes more odious, the lies become more copious and more predictable, and their acceptance relies upon the lever of public credulity and kosher Newspeak.
What the unconditional and incorrigible Trumpetistas do not realize is that those of us- a very large plurality of of Trump supporters- voted for him because he was not Hillary Clinton and had pledged to keep us out of foreign wars. We will neither support, nor abet, foreign wars for the sake of Israel, whether they are started by Trump or anyone else. Intervention in Syria against the Assad regime is a no go. Trump cannot hope to compare himself to Assad, since the latter has formed a real and effective alliance against the Christian hating head choppers with Russia and Iran. Trump is totally clueless with respect to geopolitics. He is a rank amateur.
The little lie is more difficult because the veracity thereof may be observed. A large lie or untruth is more difficult to observe. Such as what is visible from outer space is not something anyone can falsify.
"But that night the king, being sleepless, ordered the chronicles of the nation to be read to him. Recalling that Mordecai had never been rewarded for his service in revealing the plot of the eunuchs, he asked Haman, the next day, to suggest a suitable reward for one "whom the king desired to honour". Thinking it was himself that the king had in mind, Haman suggested the use of the king's apparel and insignia. These the king ordered to be bestowed on Mordecai.[9]
Esther denouncing Haman by Ernest Normand.
Only at the second dinner party, when the king was sufficiently beguiled by her charms, did Esther reveal for the first time her identity as a Jew, and accused Haman of the plot to destroy her and her people. The king ordered that Haman should be hanged on the gallows prepared for Mordecai, and, confiscating his property, bestowed it upon the intended victim.[9] The king then appointed Mordecai as his prime minister, and issued a decree authorizing the Jews to defend themselves.[8]
The Jews established an annual feast, the feast of Purim, in memory of their deliverance"
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Esther
The U.S. gov is totally controlled by the Zionist dual citizens and their puppet Trump the last in a long line of puppet POTUS and so this gov is based on lies, just ask the native Americans, the gov broke every treaty the U.S. gov had with them.
Justin Raimondo has just done a U turn on ‘president’ Dump…
Raimondo’s reaction to Dump’s incredible imbecility re the Syria ‘chemical attacks…’
Yes…anyone watching that white helmets footage is immediately cringing for those poor kids being abused as props in a macabre stage play…
How stupid is Dump anyway…?
That’s the question…
She posted on FB: "We used our voices and will continue to fight for our rights and equality." Hillary Clinton is quoted:
"Never stop believing that fighting for what is right is worth it."Is it right that the USA should rush to war without fully determining who committed what acts; what American interests are involved; what long-held moral values -- Just War Theory -- apply, and whether or not the voices of the American people are fully and honestly informed and acknowledged before the decision to kill other people's babies is implemented?How about the rights of Syrian children to grow up, free of fear of American bombs destroying their homes, families, dreams and lives?
Maybe were gonna find out. There are reports (don't know if they are true) a Russian SU-34 carrying Kh-35u or Kh-38 air launch anti ship missiles has been spotted over Tartus. Apparently the Russians are going to make a fight of it, even if substantially out gunned in the region.
Do you have any reference/link for this?
Russia also confirms that there are British, American, Israeli and Saudi intelligence officers who were caught by the Syrian army in one of the heavily fortified operations rooms during the invasion of the Syrian army and its allies of the East Ghouta.”
American, British and Israeli military personnel captured in Syria have confirmed they were ordered to stage chemical attacks in East Ghouta by their governments.
The Americans are still being held along with Israeli’s while British prisoners are being negotiated for. Sources in Damascus told us that representatives of Oman in Damascus approached the Russian Office of Reconciliation on behalf of Britain for the return of British chemical warfare personnel.
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/03/14/trumps-jihadi-chemical-weapons-factory-captured-in-ghouta-in-living-color/
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/04/08/proof-intel-drop-trump-bolton-behind-syria-chemical-attacks-confirmed/
— Evidence? It seems that you are very upset that the Kagans’ cookies did not deliver.
“One Year Later, Crimeans Prefer Russia:” https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2015-02-06/one-year-later-crimeans-prefer-russia
“How Crimeans See Ukraine Crisis:” https://consortiumnews.com/2016/02/11/how-crimeans-see-ukraine-crisis/
“A Pew poll from April 2014 revealed that 91 percent of Crimean respondents believed the referendum was free and fair, 93 percent had confidence in Putin, and 85 percent believed Kiev should recognize the results.
Another poll in June 2014, this one from Gallup, showed 94 percent of ethnic Russians in Crimea thought the referendum reflected the views of the people and 68 percent of ethnic Ukrainians in Crimea agreed. The poll found that 74 percent believed that joining Russia would make life better.
A GfK poll from February 2015, sponsored by a pro-Ukrainian group in Canada, revealed 93 percent of Crimeans endorsed the referendum.”
—Still not enough for you?
“Ukraine [post-Maidan] under pressure from West over corruption:” http://www.newindianexpress.com/world/2017/dec/07/ukraine-under-pressure-from-west-over-corruption-1721487.html
“Enough documents have been released — citing coup-backed snipers killing dozens of protesters, US embassy officials planning false flag attacks, extremists downing a passenger airliner and NATO peddling falsified intelligence — to make it very clear that the “coup” is more of an invasion than anything else. …
The term, roughly translated as Revolution of Dignity, was cooked up at the Jamestown Foundation in Washington, well in advance of Victoria Nuland’s assumption of the throne as de facto “Queen of the Ukraine,” lording over her subjects, playing the role of “donut dollie.”
The roots of the conflict in the Ukraine with thousands dead and the threat of, minimally, a wider regional conflict, are attributable to extremist elements in the United States — those faces and voices seen and heard promoting the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq, the supporters of ISIS/Al Qaeda in Syria — and the cheerleaders of the continued genocide against the Palestinian people.”
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2015/03/07/neo-ukraine-fighting-the-spin/
“In 1950, the Nuremberg Tribunal defined Crimes against Peace, in Principle VI, specifically Principle VI(a), submitted to the United Nations General Assembly, as:
(i) Planning, preparation, initiation or waging of a war of aggression or a war in violation of international treaties, agreements or assurances;
(ii) Participation in a common plan or conspiracy for the accomplishment of any of the acts mentioned under (i).”
-- The character of Blair and the Establishment is well established: Blair is a major war criminal supported by the major war profiteers. His children and grandchildren are a progeny of a horrible criminal.
What is truly amazing is the complacency of the Roman Catholic Church that still has not excommunicated and anathematized the mass murderer. Blair should be haunted and hunted for his crimes against humanity.
With age, Blair's face has become expressively evil. His wife Theresa Cara "Cherie" Blair shows the same acute ugliness coming from her rotten soul of a war profiteer.
Bravo, indeed, Annamaria. Beautiful, perfect, resounding, harsh, unforgiving words for a pair of worthless human vermin masquerading as civilised, intelligent professionals with a moral compass.
The pair of them – and the entire wide set and grouping of their self-loathing, White-hating racist political henchmen, hangers-on, groupies, freeloaders and Labour party pirates and race traitors who have brought my nation to the brink in every possible way should be publicly hanged and left to rot.
Better still that none of the Moslem-loving filth had ever been born.
The reason Muslims are overrunning many parts of England (and Sweden and Germany and France and elsewhere) isn't because the people doing it (the Blairs and Bushes) love Muslims. Hardly. Rather the motivations for the massive migrations (of Muslims and Africans and S. Americans and everybody else they can get) into all Western nations are motivated by a pure, incomprehensibly Satanic hatred for the people of the West.
They'd use Martians if that was all that was available in order to see England destroyed, and sent reeling into a nightmare, Orwellian dystopia.
Orwell didn't conjure the 'inner party' out of thin air. He saw it up close and personal, during the nascent Soviet-imposed genocide and slavery that England and the ZUS doomed the people of Eastern Europe to suffer under.
All the psychotic manifestations of Ingsog were all glaringly visible to George, during the wars, and especially following the "liberation" of Germany.
What Solomon Morel did to his many victims, he didn't do out of revenge. They were innocent, often just children. He did what he did out of an expression of his pathologies; a need, an imperative to feel the pleasure it gave him to wield absolute power over others. As an end in itself. To not just make them suffer, but to make them know who was making them suffer. And then, compound their suffering.
If Solomon were an aberration, and was prosecuted for what everyone knew he did, then that would imply a proscription upon his brand of ethnic sadism and cruelty. But he wasn't prosecuted, rather he was allowed sanctuary and coddled.
This is telling. It isn't out of love for Muslims that they're demanding the West open its gates. Rather it's out of raw hatred. A kind of all-consuming hatred that I know (thankfully) I'll never comprehend.
they've only gotten better at it with time
if you read The Protocols, one thing that I remember was the contemptuous way it referred to the goyim as having the minds and souls of beasts. Lumbering, mindless cattle, chewing their cud in a kind of catatonic stupor.
what else can we conclude about the kind of people who would vote for Lindsey Graham or John McCain? These guys get reelected again and again.
The saddest and most tragic thing about The Protocols is that the goyim seem to be as accommodating to the Elders as any farm animal can be. At least a pig might be apprehensive of the trip to the slaughter house. I remember a video where a pig jumped out of a moving truck, and walked off. But the goyim suit up their children and hand them over as cannon fodder, to be slaughtered on behalf of their enemies.
In the last century, there may have been an excuse for not knowing the nature of the ZUS government, being as ((they)) controlled virtually every source of information.
But today it's all out there. Today everybody knows that all of these wars are for Israel, at the direct expense of America's blood and treasure and (I won't say good) name.
And yet, (especially from the Christian churches) the call to suit up the young people to die in more wars- slaughtering innocents - for our enemies, will resound in the nation.
If I were a British soldier, told to kill some Russian soldier, because Putin is Hitler.. as my daughter languishes in a mental hospital, having been gang raped into a shell of a human being, and my son was brutalized by a British aristocrat, but now I'm called up to kill Russians in a contrived World War, to benefit the pedophile Peerage and their ((patrons)), I don't know how I'd resist pointing that weapon away from the Russian, and towards England's true enemies.
You and me both, friend.
It isn’t only the Jews and the Moslems who will have cause to regret the war to end all (White) wars which is fast approaching.
But, the godless heathen polytheist human worshippers who will most definitely initiate the "war to end all wars" will have an eternity of regret, as they get their multi-coloured hides roasted.
He defended what he did in parliament.
Rubbish. Old age is no excuse for checking a failing memory of half remembered stuff by Googling e.g “Churchill gas attacks [Damascus]“.
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/trump-says-syria-decision-imminent-as-russia-warns-of-grave-repercussions/ar-AAvH9n6?ocid=ientp
all Putin has to do is tell the zio-scum that with the first death of a Russian national, Tel Aviv gets glassed.
obviously, Satan owns the ZUSA lock, stock and barrel
The world is now menaced by a fiend that will never relent, especially since it always wages its wars by proxy, and gets off when Iraqis and Libyans and Syrians and Americans and Brits and Ukros, etc.. are slaughtered.
what is required is a reverse Samson option. Russia and the remaining free world, (how ironic is that?) needs to let Israel know that the planet has had its full of the zio-fiend. And that Russia and China and Pakistan and Turkey and others will all consider any further aggressions against sovereign nations as an act of war by Israel (regardless of it’s stooges the ZUSA, France, England, etc…) and that all of these wars are obviously being waged by Israel, (using the ZUS and others as proxies) against the collective nations and common decency of the rest of the world.
reverse Samson Option.
yep, that’s the ticket
And Germany.
Oh, it’s a tough choice, to be sure. But I bet after a couple beers the Zionist and I could see eye to eye. The leftist would be dropping grenades on his way out.
-- The character of Blair and the Establishment is well established: Blair is a major war criminal supported by the major war profiteers. His children and grandchildren are a progeny of a horrible criminal.
What is truly amazing is the complacency of the Roman Catholic Church that still has not excommunicated and anathematized the mass murderer. Blair should be haunted and hunted for his crimes against humanity.
With age, Blair's face has become expressively evil. His wife Theresa Cara "Cherie" Blair shows the same acute ugliness coming from her rotten soul of a war profiteer.
I sure hope nothing happens to him.
Just imagine if his bulletproof limo were to break down in the middle of England, and he was forced to face the British people without his security detail!
The fundamental, TL;DR, take-home points:
1. If a Jew has his and his people’s interests at heart, he’s fine with the status quo.
2. If an Anglo-Saxon has his and his people’s interests at heart, he opposes the status quo.
Put another way, the status quo serves Jewish interests, and opposes Anglo-Saxon interests.
In other words, from an ethnopatriot’s POV, inside every Anglo-Saxon, there’s an ethnonationalist trying to get out. Jews, on the other hand, have to be talked out of their ethnonationalism, to the extent that they step down from the Jewish Supremacy, to some form of reciprocal, universal ethnonationalism. Good luck with that, I say to anyone who’s trying.
As you say; the Anglo-Saxons are being sold down the river. Jews are not (that comes later, when the backlash starts, for the umpteenth time, and Jews are shocked, SHOCKED, for the umpteenth time).
The whole “Anglo-Zionist” thing is a thing because flatheads are pussies who can’t just name the Jew.
Patrick J. Buchanan, ‘Churchill, Hitler and “The unnecessary war”, How Britain lost its empire and the west lost the world’, New York, 2008, Balfour, to US ambassador Henry White, 1907, page 48/ 49
Please convey some useful knowledge. What does “Balfour in 1907 already announced [sic] war against Germany” mean when you switch your brain on to it? Discussion of war involving Germany had been commonplsce for years. NB Erskine Childers “The Riddle of the Sands” was published in 2003.
An old rhyme, “Liar, liar, house on fire.”
Anyone here recall the attempt to impeach ZUS President Clinton for lying under oath.
One of his lesser known “sins” was Clinton’s refusal to meet before with Netanyahu in the White House. (I think it was Netanyahu & not Ariel Sharon)
Recall also that Clinton was under fire for stupidly having denied indulging sex with Jewish intern, Monica Lewinsky?
In order to reduce pressure on his preZidency, Clinton ordered a bombing of what turned out to be an Islamic nation’s aspirin factory.
Fast forward today: ZUS President Trump hunted by Mueller and FBI busted his lawyer Cohen’s office to get hard copy information on the Stormy Daniels pay off.
Please realize the fact that I consider PreZident Trump as an extraordinary and willing puppet for Jewish Neoconservatives.
So given comparison to PreZident Clinton’s slick method to escape Zio power, the question for me becomes:
Is the Stormy scandal conveniently intensifying now so that Trump quickly EXPEDITES his Zio-assigned work of bombing either or both Syria and Iran? Secretary Mattis is mad, but is he presently in the dog-White House quarters ’cause he’s too “risk averse”?
In reality, it's almost inconceivable that Putin, who is on record as saying not that traitors like Skripal will be killed but that their own treasonous nature will cause them to suffer and die (hardly an unusual view for any patriot), would concoct or allow such an absurdly involved and gratuitously costly (in diplomatic and economic terms) method of trying to send some sort of message.
Frankly I can't see any reason not to accept George Galloway's opinion in the video posted in #38 above of anyone who so desperately twists reality into a form that allows them to believe the British government's case against the Russian government. The election that he was so certain to win he didn't even bother to campaign, according to the NYT? Sure, it makes absolute sense that it would be simpler to conduct a hugely emotive "wmd" attack on British territory, in a manner calculated to have the maximum diplomatic and economic costs to Russia, rather than give a couple more speeches.
Though of course it was not the attack but the British government's, and the rest of the US sphere's, response that arguably gave him an electoral boost. How stupid does that make them? And of course Putin would have had no input into such decisions. After all Putin was PM at the time and Medvedev rightly seen as merely a placeholder in the Presidency to allow Putin to get around term limits. But far less speculative than the rather far-fetched supposition that he was somehow still in a position to do Russia harm, after serving four years in prison in Russia, and being exchanged, then living in Britain for 7 years under his own name and with his address in the public domain, and with no protection. If the Russians want to warn their expats, a few bullets in the backs of heads would do so far more convincingly and at far less cost than this pantomime.
But by all means keep making excuses for this literal nonsense. By the way, how did the fact that they apparently miraculously survived an attack with a poison "8-10 times more deadly than VX" fit into the "message", despite not getting any treatment whatsoever for several hours?
So, like the rest of us you haven’t a clue but for some reason beed to babble on feverishly as though you know something and feel it important to show your confidence in what you have no right to feel confident about.
If there were, even an "anon" like you might have bothered to actually try to argue the case, rather than just insisting, in effect, "nobody knows anything so nobody can say anything".
Add here the inconsistency of the symptoms and the outcome with the "military grade" nerve agent poisoning - and here you have a complete a story of a very clumsy false flag operation.
You are just babbling your amateur speculations without it even being properly responsive to Zogby’s measured and limited case.
“Oh, what a tangled web we weave…when first we practice to deceive.”
500 years of fukus skullduggery…
Where do we start,
Why not the beginning ?
It’s the oldest trick in the book, dating back to Roman times;
creating the enemies you need.
In 70 BC, an ambitious minor politician and extremely wealthy man, Marcus Licinius Crassus, wanted to rule Rome. Just to give you an idea of what sort of man Crassus really was, he is credited with invention of the fire brigade. But in Crassus’ version, his fire-fighting slaves would race to the scene of a burning building whereupon Crassus would offer to buy it on the spot for a tiny fraction of its worth. If the owner sold, Crassus’ slaves would put out the fire. If the owner refused to sell, Crassus allowed the building to burn to the ground. By means of this device, Crassus eventually came to be the largest single private land holder in Rome, and used some of his wealth to help back Julius Caesar against Cicero.
http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/ARTICLE5/index.php#axzz5CHx5Tanb
Even tho I've not done much research into that area,
What I do know is much of WW2 'history' was just the winners [fukus] narrative.
Meaning highly suspect !
The Skripal affair is better understood in the context of "sir" Savile' knighthood -- when the influential pedophile had been raping and molesting kids for 40 years and none stood up to the criminal. The BBC has dutifully refused to publish anything that would upset "sir" Savile. The Scotland Yard looked the other way -- precisely as the Establishment ordered them to do.
Savile' specialty were orphans. He was the embodiment of British Establishment. The British Establishment has done with the concepts of honor. The loudest lying voices against Russia belong either to the whoring "aristocrats," who found that war profiteering (by any means) pays well, or the opportunistic parvenu like Gavin Williamson representing the vulgarity and intellectual inadequacy of the Establishment.
I hope someone doesn’t report you to Moscow where it is most likely that your solecisms revealing ignorance of the UK would be well recognised. (At lesst you seem to do it all yourself toute seule so I fon’t suppose you will disappear like the Rehmat team).
“Sir – let slone ‘sir’ – Savile”! Really! Worthy of the Turkish cleaner.
And the idea tbat Savile was in any way Establishmentt (unless you are like Alice’s friend Humpty Dumpty in your ussge) is ludicrous.
Here are the facts:
"Savile was made a life member of the British Gypsy Council in 1975, becoming the first "outsider" to be made a member. ...
Savile became a friend of Margaret Thatcher... He reportedly spent eleven consecutive New Year's Eves at Chequers with Thatcher and her family… Letters released in December 2012 by the National Archives under the thirty-year rule confirm the close friendship between Savile and Thatcher.
In 1984, he was accepted as a member of the Athenaeum, a gentlemen's club in London's Pall Mall, after being proposed by Cardinal Basil Hume.
Savile met Prince Charles through mutual charity interests, and Charles reportedly sent him gifts on his 80th birthday and a note reading: "Nobody will ever know what you have done for this country, Jimmy. This is to go some way in thanking you for that."
In the 1972 New Year Honours, Savile was appointed Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, entitled to append "OBE" to his signature.
In the 1990 Queen's Birthday Honours he was made a Knight Bachelor "for charitable services", entitled to use the honorific prefix "Sir". Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher had made four attempts to have him knighted before succeeding in her final year in office.
Savile was honoured with a Papal knighthood by being made a Knight Commander of the Pontifical Equestrian Order of Saint Gregory the Great (KCSG) by Pope John Paul II in 1990.
-- There were more awards and prestigious memberships.It was widely known that Savile was a vicious pedophile. Similar to Blair, Savile had been protected by his powerful friends."Immediately after Savile's death, the BBC's Newsnight programme began an investigation into reports that he was a sexual abuser. ... Newsnight also discovered that Surrey Police had investigated allegations of abuse against Savile. ... There was no public mention of the Newsnight investigation into Savile at the time ... there had been a cover-up by the BBC. ...
By 19 October 2012, police were pursuing 400 lines of inquiry based on testimony from 200 witnesses via 14 police forces across the UK.""It is now known that Jimmy Savile sexually abused hundreds of children and women at the height of his fame. Investigators believe the late Top of the Pops host preyed on around 500 vulnerable victims as young as two years old at institutions including the BBC's broadcasting studios, 14 hospitals and 20 children's hospitals across England." https://www.theguardian.com/media/2014/jun/26/jimmy-savile-sexual-abuse-timeline
The pair of them - and the entire wide set and grouping of their self-loathing, White-hating racist political henchmen, hangers-on, groupies, freeloaders and Labour party pirates and race traitors who have brought my nation to the brink in every possible way should be publicly hanged and left to rot.
Better still that none of the Moslem-loving filth had ever been born.
I appreciate your sentiments Dave, but I’d offer that there isn’t anything ‘Moslem-loving’ about Blair or his stripe.
The reason Muslims are overrunning many parts of England (and Sweden and Germany and France and elsewhere) isn’t because the people doing it (the Blairs and Bushes) love Muslims. Hardly. Rather the motivations for the massive migrations (of Muslims and Africans and S. Americans and everybody else they can get) into all Western nations are motivated by a pure, incomprehensibly Satanic hatred for the people of the West.
They’d use Martians if that was all that was available in order to see England destroyed, and sent reeling into a nightmare, Orwellian dystopia.
Orwell didn’t conjure the ‘inner party’ out of thin air. He saw it up close and personal, during the nascent Soviet-imposed genocide and slavery that England and the ZUS doomed the people of Eastern Europe to suffer under.
All the psychotic manifestations of Ingsog were all glaringly visible to George, during the wars, and especially following the “liberation” of Germany.
What Solomon Morel did to his many victims, he didn’t do out of revenge. They were innocent, often just children. He did what he did out of an expression of his pathologies; a need, an imperative to feel the pleasure it gave him to wield absolute power over others. As an end in itself. To not just make them suffer, but to make them know who was making them suffer. And then, compound their suffering.
If Solomon were an aberration, and was prosecuted for what everyone knew he did, then that would imply a proscription upon his brand of ethnic sadism and cruelty. But he wasn’t prosecuted, rather he was allowed sanctuary and coddled.
This is telling. It isn’t out of love for Muslims that they’re demanding the West open its gates. Rather it’s out of raw hatred. A kind of all-consuming hatred that I know (thankfully) I’ll never comprehend.
And they not only hate us but seem to loathe each other as well.
Never underestimate the raw, visceral hatred of Leftists who were disappointed in their revolutionary expectations of the "working class."
I am pretty sure that it was not ordered within the British government and that most of the British government don't know where it came from, but are willing to believe it was Russia.
While the CIA does have plenty of form on assassinations, the risk if they were found to be assassinating in Britain seems quite high due to the close CIA links with the UK intelligence sector. But CIA agents could have paid someone else to do it.
Mossad is the one group that can act freely in the UK, has a record of assassinating scientists, engineers etc here, and unlike CIA, can take the risk of being caught. So it's a possibility - OTOH Israel has shown a lot less anti-Russian hatred than the US Deep State has.
Normally I'd assume it was indeed Russia - I thought there was plenty of evidence the Polonium poisoning was Russia - and it still seems possible, but US or Mossad must be at least equally likely in this case. It's just possible it could have been British initiated but I doubt it.
I do think it's most likely the person who actually poisoned them was not an employee of any agency.
Is Simon in London trying to be objective and reasonable or is he just rather cleverly sowing doubt and disinformation? I smell a limited hangout rat here from reasonable Simon.
Realistically there is hardly any chance that it was “Russia did it” when it had absolutely nothing to gain. Even if it had why go about it in this highly farcical and incompetent manner? It makes zero sense and the whole thing is screaming false flag from the roof tops, as was the similarly theatrical Litvinenko affair.
In both instances there is no reason whatsoever to give the benefit of any doubt to western countries or their “security services” and this includes all of their chums in the middle east.
No, there’s no equivalence here between making obviously silly assertions to try to support a failed narrative, and pointing out the obvious flaws in those obviously silly assertions.
If there were, even an “anon” like you might have bothered to actually try to argue the case, rather than just insisting, in effect, “nobody knows anything so nobody can say anything”.
1. We can reach you wherever you are.
2. Don't think you can again work in any way against our interests when we have let you go.
3. We never forget you.
4. Think of your family.
5........
http://nationalpost.com/news/world/putin-tries-to-get-oligarchs-to-send-1-trillion-home-to-russia-as-threat-of-sanctions-looms
Putin is getting the West to cut itself off from Russia, which has the added bonus of reversing capital flight, but the real objective is a long term alienation that will continue after he is gone. They will always be a Russia, because the West is going to be like a bear with a sore head after endless flouts and affronts from Putin’s troll state.
Unz, your comments section (to check previous comments) is still not working. It was a virulent attack by your landsmen.
Nobody should have the slightest hesitation about grinding an axe the incompetent with the deceitful Boris Johnson.
1. If a Jew has his and his people's interests at heart, he's fine with the status quo.
2. If an Anglo-Saxon has his and his people's interests at heart, he opposes the status quo.
Put another way, the status quo serves Jewish interests, and opposes Anglo-Saxon interests.
In other words, from an ethnopatriot's POV, inside every Anglo-Saxon, there's an ethnonationalist trying to get out. Jews, on the other hand, have to be talked out of their ethnonationalism, to the extent that they step down from the Jewish Supremacy, to some form of reciprocal, universal ethnonationalism. Good luck with that, I say to anyone who's trying.
As you say; the Anglo-Saxons are being sold down the river. Jews are not (that comes later, when the backlash starts, for the umpteenth time, and Jews are shocked, SHOCKED, for the umpteenth time).
The whole "Anglo-Zionist" thing is a thing because flatheads are pussies who can't just name the Jew.
You’re losing it pal.
Absolutely. Under the Putin regime, the body count of his enemies has grown. He put the "de Thirty-four Russian journalists in the last decade just somehow "died". Occam's Razor applies here.
Consider also that Putin played a major role in the Russian "Deep State".
windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2018/04/russia-has-deep-state-too-and-putin-has.html
Where is the body count you assert as a fact, Einstein? Is it as high as the one racked up by the US, UK, France, Saudi Arabia and Israel in their never ending wars against all opposition to post WWII Neo-liberal dollar-denominated empire?
Here is our professional shill from the other thread where he was spouting the Kaliningrad nonsense under the name 'Been_there_done_that'
You and Rurik and myself told him off already there...yet here is again trying to sneak in under the radar as an 'anonymous' now...
Btw...he had zero commenting history until that first post on the Petras thread...
Total loser...
They all are, including the goons who wrote their answer book.
What morons; they don’t even know that their time is about up, and when it is, their bosses will flush them down the toilet just like the rest of the waste products.
Bye bye dupes!
It’s now back online.
And the /comments/ pages are also still temporarily blocked until I finish adding some powerful additional protections against large bot-waves, probably by the end of today.
The Powell evidence will be persuasive to anyone who is still persuadable.
The Wall Street Journal
Piling fact upon fact, photo upon photo Wednesday, Secretary of State Colin L. Powell methodically demonstrated why Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein remains dangerous to his own people, Iraq’s neighbors…
The Los Angeles Times
On Wednesday, America's most reluctant warrior, U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, presented succinct and damning evidence of Saddam's enormous threat to world peace.
Arizona Republic
Saddam Hussein's illicit arsenal of biological and chemical weapons, as well as the equally illicit means that he possesses to deliver them, poses a tangible and urgent danger to U.S. and world security. Millions of innocent lives are at risk.
Dallas Morning News
At some point, the world chooses to believe President George W. Bush and Secretary Powell or the international community chooses to side with Saddam Hussein and those who broadcast his lies to the world. …Powell has painstakingly presented a strong case against Iraq.
Greenville News/South Carolina
Iraq is busted. U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell laid out the case clearly. No one hearing Powell's presentation to the United Nations Security Council could doubt Iraq's actions and intentions.
Jacksonville Times-Union/Florida
The threat is real and at our door. Sept. 11, 2001, stripped away the belief that the United States can peacefully coexist with evil. Prove it, they said. Powell has.
Charleston Daily Mail/West Virginia
We are a country always loath to fight unless provoked. The reluctance of Americans to initiate a war needlessly does the nation credit. But this is not a needless war, nor is it unprovoked. Powell laid out the need, and explained the provocation, in step-by-step fashion that cannot be refuted without resorting to fantasy.
Chicago Sun-Times
The Dispatch repeatedly has called on the Bush administration to make a compelling case that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein is developing weapons of mass destruction and hiding these efforts from U.N. inspectors. Yesterday, Secretary of State Colin Powell made that case before the Security Council.
Columbus Dispatch
Powell has methodically proved Iraq's failure to comply with U.N. mandates. With each passing day, Iraq's own choices move it closer to a war that full compliance would prevent.
Indianapolis Star
Secretary of State Colin Powell's 90-minute presentation to the U.N. Security Council, buttressed with surveillance photographs and recorded phone conversations, should remove all doubt that Iraq's Saddam Hussein has developed and hides weapons of mass destruction, in violation of U.N. resolutions.
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Powell's speech to the U.N. Security Council presented not just one ‘smoking gun’ but a battery of them, more than sufficient to dispel any lingering doubt about the threat the Iraqi dictator poses.
Denver Post
The United States has made a compelling case that Iraq has failed to rid itself of weapons of mass destruction. This failure violates the U.N. Security Council resolution of late last year which ordered Iraq to disarm. As a consequence and it is a grave one, the Security Council must act now to disarm Iraq by force.
Salt Lake City Tribune
Powell has connected enough dots to tie Iraq to al-Qaeda and show that this alliance is a threat to all of Europe as well as the United States.
Manchester Union Leader
In fact, the speech provided proof that Saddam continues to refuse to obey U.N. resolutions. Any amount of time he has now to comply fully and openly with U.N. demands should be measured in days or a few weeks - and no longer.
Portland Press-Herald/Maine
Your comment is well taken but I’d like to point out a couple of ways to hone your mostly correct impressions of the press. 1.) Please don’t call the corporate propaganda “MSM” because that’s a subtle way of legitimizing it. It is not mainstream in that it works against the interests of most Americans. 2.) That media is little more than a tool of the interests, and most “journalists” are parrots and propagandists. It’s obvious that bulk of their info is obtained from the government which itself is a tool of the big money crowd.
I think that your comment would read more correctly this way.:
The press in the USA is more effectively controlled and conformist than it allegedly was in Germany in the late 1930s.
Raimondo: So he’s not just stupid, and crazy – he’s also a coward. He refuses to confront the War Party head on, despite his campaign trail rhetoric. Just the other day he was telling crowds in Ohio how we were on the way out of Syria because “we have to take care of our own country.” The crowd cheered. Would he go back to that same audience and tell them we need to intervene in a country that’s been wracked by warfare for years, with no real hope of a peaceful settlement? Of course not.
Coulter: He is a shallow, lazy ignoramus who just wants Goldman Sachs to like him.
We get words; the neocon banker NY scum, running and ruining this world on the fast track since 9-11, get action. They also own the congressional swamp with its amazingly high approval rating of 15%. They own the former liberal left, now the Resistance, that can turn out half a million bleeding hearts in pussy hats but the same oddly can’t be bothered to protest war.
Although I believe the timing of the raid on Trump’s lawyer’s office to be convenient to help persuade him to ignore his base and appease his owners, at this point I won’t be troubled when they throw him away.
Something is fundamentally wrong with the rabid bear . Alcoholism , krokodil and heroin may mask the symptoms but we all see the utter rot in the negative birth rate , low life expectancy , high suicude rate , high homicide rate , high abortion rate and rampant alcoholism and drug addiction. The men are drunks and theives and the women are sluts .
Many commercial websites would be proud to have a support team 1/10 as responsive and intelligent as Mr. Unz.
The Skripal affair is better understood in the context of "sir" Savile' knighthood -- when the influential pedophile had been raping and molesting kids for 40 years and none stood up to the criminal. The BBC has dutifully refused to publish anything that would upset "sir" Savile. The Scotland Yard looked the other way -- precisely as the Establishment ordered them to do.
Savile' specialty were orphans. He was the embodiment of British Establishment. The British Establishment has done with the concepts of honor. The loudest lying voices against Russia belong either to the whoring "aristocrats," who found that war profiteering (by any means) pays well, or the opportunistic parvenu like Gavin Williamson representing the vulgarity and intellectual inadequacy of the Establishment.
Despite “Anon’s” mindless mockery, thanks for reminding us of another of Perfidious Albion’s finest.
You cannot solve the Jewish problem without also solving the WASP problem.
I read your pretty good comments here today, and to take one little bit:
No doubt it makes sense, but how about us ”nominal Wasps”, not Catholic white, not Jewish ‘whites’ either, in fact mighty even risk putting in ”nominal Jews” too, on a list of Expendables in the view of the operative elite Zio-Wasps.
The Thug mafia are exclusivist self obsessed sociopaths and not interested in bringing along any fellow travelers of race or creed, much less the hoi palloi of the above groups that either are or not picked on from time to time, not doubt.
It’s beyond any ”healthy” tribalism anymore, look at Trump, he don’t even know who he is… f’n lapsed German FCSakes. Should be: (He’s Fi’ahd!!). bannished from TV!
May is English, and she has the very long line of Brit Empire secret service evil at her disposal. And her move is a bold one. What it means is that she is signaling that at least if she is PM, the UK could replace the US as Fearless Leader of the actual New World Order, which is the WASP Empire with Israel and worldwide Jewry as Junior Partner #1 and Saudi Arabia elevated to Junior Partner #2 in an insane attempt to make Israel secure forever.
The English have never been happy that the lowly Americans leaped them as A-#1 of the WASP Empire, and being English they have no permanent alliances, no permanent allies, not even kin (perhaps especially kin - which type and degree of ruthlessness impresses all Semites).
This alliance was sealed by none other than the very epitome of WASP culture: Mr. Archetypal WASP himself, Oliver Cromwell. The Anglo-Saxon alliance with Jews precisely to wage wars against non-WASP white Christians was the logical (and inevitable if WASP culture were to acquire large scale political power) .
By the Victorian era, virtually all Elite Brit WASPs were knowing philoSemites. The new twist was that a growing number of them were becoming obsessed with Arabs and/or Islam. decades before the Balfour Declaration, the Brit WASP Elites were wrangling among themselves over how best to use the largest and wealthiest Empire in world history to express its philoSemtism.
The solution recently agreed upon was to elevate the Saudis. The assumption is that as the Saudis control the actual land of Mohammed, if they are elevated to suzerainty over not merely all Arabs but the entire Islamic Middle East, then the entire Islamic world can be controlled, including to allow Israel to exist in 'peace.'
And that means all that oil is under the indirect, but very firm, control of the WASP Empire, or as The Saker calls it: the Anglo-Zionist Empire.
Of course, the Saudi royal family is the most amorally vicious power party in the Middle East. They would slaughter half the Sunni Arabs in order to become unrivaled suzerain over the entire Islamic world. Such monstrousness makes the House of Saud exactly the type partner that those who control the WASP Empire want as partners.
The Russians are in the way of that beautiful plan of world domination. Russians have common sense and, much worse, they express it, even publicly. Russians know that Sunni Islam is a much worse threat to the world than is Shiite Islam. The Russians know that the Iranians are much more honorable and moral than are the Saudis. The Russians know that as bad as the Turks are, they are more honorable and trustworthy than the Saudis.
And the Russians also know that the Anglo-Zionist Empire would be tickled pink to make all non-WASP Elite whites - all in the world - a permanent serf class, treated the way Cromwell treated the Irish, the way the Israelis treat the Palestinians.
Perhaps that is because the polytheist world subliminally views the Shiite deviants, with their hyper-veneration of a man, bordering on polytheism, to be closer to their own pagan spiritual faiths. You know, a certain camaraderie which comes between “co-religionists.”
Even Judaism which claims a strict faith in His Oneness, fails miserably with their pagan “in-his-image” argument of the Almighty One.
Sunni Islam stands alone in the world, with its crystal clear and unshakeable message of True Monotheism. God is One, Infinite, Unique. In that way it is indeed a threat… a threat to the godlessness and heathenism of the world’s majority.
We true monotheists are hardly looking for “acceptance” as a “lesser threat” by the hypocritical spiritual ciphers of the world.
And, much worse threat? Sigh!!
In a world where white christian-jew psychopaths are running rampant, plundering and mass murdering innocents, it is bizarre to read how True Monotheism is a “worse threat” than some other…
It is also deceitful to imply that Saudi Arabia and its gulf minions represent Sunni Islam. Their conniving treacherous ruling class are simply puppets of the Anglo-Zionist evil. The only power they have over us majority Sunnis, is their entry visa… for pilgrimage.
Finally, let it be clear, there is no other “much worse threat to the world” than christian-jew whites. Everybody else need to content themselves with lower positions on the Worst Threat rankings.
they've only gotten better at it with time
if you read The Protocols, one thing that I remember was the contemptuous way it referred to the goyim as having the minds and souls of beasts. Lumbering, mindless cattle, chewing their cud in a kind of catatonic stupor.
what else can we conclude about the kind of people who would vote for Lindsey Graham or John McCain? These guys get reelected again and again.
The saddest and most tragic thing about The Protocols is that the goyim seem to be as accommodating to the Elders as any farm animal can be. At least a pig might be apprehensive of the trip to the slaughter house. I remember a video where a pig jumped out of a moving truck, and walked off. But the goyim suit up their children and hand them over as cannon fodder, to be slaughtered on behalf of their enemies.
In the last century, there may have been an excuse for not knowing the nature of the ZUS government, being as ((they)) controlled virtually every source of information.
But today it's all out there. Today everybody knows that all of these wars are for Israel, at the direct expense of America's blood and treasure and (I won't say good) name.
And yet, (especially from the Christian churches) the call to suit up the young people to die in more wars- slaughtering innocents - for our enemies, will resound in the nation.
If I were a British soldier, told to kill some Russian soldier, because Putin is Hitler.. as my daughter languishes in a mental hospital, having been gang raped into a shell of a human being, and my son was brutalized by a British aristocrat, but now I'm called up to kill Russians in a contrived World War, to benefit the pedophile Peerage and their ((patrons)), I don't know how I'd resist pointing that weapon away from the Russian, and towards England's true enemies.
That, my friend is one reason why I like sharing the old stuff.
That’s another one.
Another reason I share the old stuff is that it shows that we shouldn’t be so smug. In other words, despite our vaunted “greatness,” there is little evidence that we’ve solved or improved anything significant in any substantial way.
BTW: Did ya catch the name and background of the sicko that shot him? Probably no surprise there, either.(In 1911 Phillips was shot multiple times by Fitzhugh Coyle Goldsborough, a Harvard-educated scion of a prominent Maryland family ,at Gramercy Park in New York City.)
I don't always delve deeply into all of them, because I have to journey down the rabbit hole gently, careful not to get too cynical, but please do keep posting your gems, Jacques. You're doing your part to edify a lot of people, (myself included) into many otherwise cryptic truths.
All history that is potentially inconvenient to the PTB is always passed over, if not memory-holed altogether. And we need to know where we came from, if we're ever going to navigate where we're going.
Or, more humbly, simply to glimmer what's going on, and why, for sanity's sake.
Rather doubt that Sergei and Yulia Skripal are still living and talking (as the UK government insists). If they were still alive, we would have seen breathless TV interviews, magazine stories about Yulia torn between East and West, perhaps by now even a romantic angle.
Civilian medical researchers would line up to ask for blood and tissue samples, do batteries of medical tests etc. and and would rush out scientific papers about the mechanism and effects of the alleged poisoning.
Instead, we hear of a bizarre alleged phone call between Yulia Skripal’s cousin and her cousin Viktoria Skripal which Viktoria noted seemed “scripted” and was terminated abruptly.
Most likely, both Sergei and Yulia were MURDERED by British intelligence services around the time of the “incident.” Ironically, the strongest evidence for this theory lies in the fact that the UK continues to claim, without public verification, that both are still alive.
BTW while we hear endless repetitions of the cool-sounding Russian term “Novichok,” nobody seems keen to tell us WHICH specific compound in the “Novichok” group (known to the West since the 1980s) was allegedly used on Sergei and Yulia Skripal.
How about practicing what you preach?
Perhaps in this world.
On the Day of Judgment… the hag stands no chance.
Only Christ if invited stands at our stead.
The reason Muslims are overrunning many parts of England (and Sweden and Germany and France and elsewhere) isn't because the people doing it (the Blairs and Bushes) love Muslims. Hardly. Rather the motivations for the massive migrations (of Muslims and Africans and S. Americans and everybody else they can get) into all Western nations are motivated by a pure, incomprehensibly Satanic hatred for the people of the West.
They'd use Martians if that was all that was available in order to see England destroyed, and sent reeling into a nightmare, Orwellian dystopia.
Orwell didn't conjure the 'inner party' out of thin air. He saw it up close and personal, during the nascent Soviet-imposed genocide and slavery that England and the ZUS doomed the people of Eastern Europe to suffer under.
All the psychotic manifestations of Ingsog were all glaringly visible to George, during the wars, and especially following the "liberation" of Germany.
What Solomon Morel did to his many victims, he didn't do out of revenge. They were innocent, often just children. He did what he did out of an expression of his pathologies; a need, an imperative to feel the pleasure it gave him to wield absolute power over others. As an end in itself. To not just make them suffer, but to make them know who was making them suffer. And then, compound their suffering.
If Solomon were an aberration, and was prosecuted for what everyone knew he did, then that would imply a proscription upon his brand of ethnic sadism and cruelty. But he wasn't prosecuted, rather he was allowed sanctuary and coddled.
This is telling. It isn't out of love for Muslims that they're demanding the West open its gates. Rather it's out of raw hatred. A kind of all-consuming hatred that I know (thankfully) I'll never comprehend.
I’d like to second that and add that it’s a twofer. By doing that, both Muslims and the rest of us goyim suffer gratuitously to satiate their insatiable barbarity.
And they not only hate us but seem to loathe each other as well.
it reads like a twisted descent of a psychopaths' journey into sadistic madness. Rape and torture and gratuitous slaughter. Genocide and vengeance and slavery, child rape and mass murder.
Tribal barbarism run amok, and they worship it! Nay, they worship themselves, or at least that part of themselves that's the most megalomaniacal, loathsome and vain.
in fact, doesn't that quintessentially describe Bibi? Megalomaniacal, loathsome and vain?
oh, and murderous, genocidal, cruel, criminal, psychopathic...
How stupid is Dump anyway...?
That's the question...
My post at 118 was meant to be in response to FB’s post and link.
Muchas muchas gracias mi amigo!
How stupid is Dump anyway...?
That's the question...
Didn’t a million+ children’s voices tell us just 2 weeks ago that they were now the leaders, that they were the future, and didn’t elected (putative) leaders across the nation pat them on the head and give them the keys to the car?
Where are they now?
What does David Hogg advise US decision-makers to do wrt Syria?
Emma González is now billed as an “activist for gun control.” The group she organized insists that no child should have to fear being on the business end of an automatic weapon.
Does that apply to children in Syria, and Palestine, and Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Iran, or only to her upscale Parkland Florida enclave?
Women’s March organizers aided and encouraged the child-to-adult marchers. Have they taken a stand for or against “gun violence” perpetrated by US and US allies in Syria?
Have Mr. and Mrs. George Clooney, and Steve Speilberg exhausted their funds or can they find another million to send a message to US policy makers to UPHOLD American due process and values, and to refrain from senselessly waging another war.
An award-winning executive in the Huge PR firm thanked team members at her firm for creating the banner she waved at the Women’s March in Jan. 2017.
She posted on FB: “We used our voices and will continue to fight for our rights and equality.” Hillary Clinton is quoted:
“Never stop believing that fighting for what is right is worth it.”
Is it right that the USA should rush to war without fully determining who committed what acts; what American interests are involved; what long-held moral values — Just War Theory — apply, and whether or not the voices of the American people are fully and honestly informed and acknowledged before the decision to kill other people’s babies is implemented?
How about the rights of Syrian children to grow up, free of fear of American bombs destroying their homes, families, dreams and lives?
"Never stop believing that fighting for what is right is worth it."Is it right that the USA should rush to war without fully determining who committed what acts; what American interests are involved; what long-held moral values -- Just War Theory -- apply, and whether or not the voices of the American people are fully and honestly informed and acknowledged before the decision to kill other people's babies is implemented?How about the rights of Syrian children to grow up, free of fear of American bombs destroying their homes, families, dreams and lives?
The Children who Marched for their Lives registered their distrust of government:
https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/18/us/national-student-walkout-womens-march-trnd/index.html
How many Syrian 17-year olds would have the chance to “age decades” if your government attacks Syria, Ms. blonde hair & glasses?
How about the notion that Assad, on the cusp of victory, gassed his own people — BS, Emma González?
Is your government, the people elected to represent you, lying to you yet again?
What action will you take, David Hogg, to avert the destruction of yet another population in the Middle East, under the military assault weapons of US forces and their allies?
It’s not just American bombs killing Syrian children…let’s not forget the head-choppers that the USA sponsors and has been sponsoring these past seven years…the so-called moderate ‘rebels’…
What really galls me is how stupid they take us to be…
Eastern Ghouta has a population of 400,000…over 150,000 civilians have left into the arms of the government as soon as the headchoppers agreed to let them go…and agreed to be evacuated with their headchopper families and light arms…
The total amount of headchoppers, their families and sympathizers has so far been about 40,000…
So do the math…40,000 head choppers were holding 360,000 civilians hostage…
Yet we never here these plain facts hiding in plain view…this is sickening…
The press in the USA is more effectively controlled and conformist than it allegedly was in Germany in the late 1930s.
Very good point, Jacques, but I would go further and say that you couldn’t embark on building the colossal empire without a strong and faithful propaganda arm. The prestitute media is as much a requirement of the empire as the weapons and the soldiers.
500 years of fukus skullduggery...
Where do we start,
Why not the beginning ?
It's the oldest trick in the book, dating back to Roman times;
creating the enemies you need.
In 70 BC, an ambitious minor politician and extremely wealthy man, Marcus Licinius Crassus, wanted to rule Rome. Just to give you an idea of what sort of man Crassus really was, he is credited with invention of the fire brigade. But in Crassus' version, his fire-fighting slaves would race to the scene of a burning building whereupon Crassus would offer to buy it on the spot for a tiny fraction of its worth. If the owner sold, Crassus' slaves would put out the fire. If the owner refused to sell, Crassus allowed the building to burn to the ground. By means of this device, Crassus eventually came to be the largest single private land holder in Rome, and used some of his wealth to help back Julius Caesar against Cicero.
http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/ARTICLE5/index.php#axzz5CHx5Tanb
The comment about Hitler is the author’s own pov,
Even tho I’ve not done much research into that area,
What I do know is much of WW2 ‘history’ was just the winners [fukus] narrative.
Meaning highly suspect !
The Ziowest likes to attack on holidays. This “gas” attack happened on the Last day of Passover and on Orthodox Easter Good Friday. Purim attacks – Iraq invasion 1991 ended on Purim, Iraq invasion 2003 started on Purim, Libya bombed on Purim Eve 2011 and Dresden was bombed on
2/14-15/45 on Purim, Ash Wednesday, and Valentines Day – the Zio-west had a trio of holidays for that holocaust. On Purim 2018, Putin gave his big speech about weapons he has as a warning. He knows how the Ziowest loves Purim for war games.
The Zios also likes to play with numbers too. The 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel is on 5/14/18. The gas attack this year happened on the 7th day of the 4th month. Haley talked about this happening last year exactly the same time. In 2017, the US bombed Syria on the 7th day of the 4th month . She went on and on about it being exactly a year later like it was big deal for her to do some “work”. MLK had a similar deal with ZUS. He gave his Beyond Vietnam speech on 4/4/67. He said that the US is the greatest purveyor of violence in the world. It still is 51 years later. He was assassinated by the US deep state exactly a year later on 4/4/68. His speech for that day was “America is going to Hell”. I guess the ZUS deep state likes year anniversaries for its terror games. It is odd that the “gas” attack last year happened on 4/4/17. Two fours again.
Number 11
The number 11 is a number that often comes up for ZUS terror attacks – 911 and 9/11/73 Chile coup and 11/22/63 – JFK assassination. 11 and two 11s (22).
The criminals of the Zio-west may plan an attack on Syria on 4/11/18 – another 11.
33 number
4/11/18 is exactly 33 days from the 70th anniversary of Israel’s founding. 33 is considered 3 11s in numerology.
David reigned for 33 years in Jerusalem. (1 Ch 3,4) . The Hebraic tradition distinguishes 32 ways of the Wisdom to which it adds “Ain Soph” or the unknowable one. So 33 again.
Trump must have purposely put the US embassy in Jerusalem to get ready for this “big” anniversary. In order to “celebrate” the 33 years of David’s rulership of Jerusalem with perhaps an “invasion” of Syria 33 days before the “big” day. Hope it does not happen. But with all the insane chatter coming from the ruling Ziowest crazies at the UN on 4/9/18 it does not give much hope for any humane or rational thinking to come from the Ziowest.
Other 33s – 233 is Skull and Bones. 33 is the highest level for Masons.
6 number
6 points of the Star of David, D-day was on 6/6/44 – 6th day, 6th month, 6th hour. 666. Operation Overlord it was called. 6 million for the Holocaust.
Number 7
Israel’s 70th anniversary must be a very “big” deal for Ziowest. The number 7 is another trigger number for them. Here is Christiane Lagarde talking about how great the number seven is on Jan. 2014. 2014 was the start of the intense anti-Russia hysteria we have today, it started that year when the US backed Banderists took over Ukraine on 2/22/14. That is an odd number combination. 11 number again, 22 is considered 2 x 11 by our ruling Zio-numerologists.
The Zios are definitely playing games with numbers like they have some “magical” powers.
Those who claim to believe this are - there's no kind way to put this - idiots or liars. Given that this includes almost the entirety of the US political and media elites, where does this leave the US?
Here's a rare exception to the above, in the US media elite crowd. Tucker Carlson proving to be one of the rare, precious few who "stands athwart the rush to war, yelling Stop, at a time when no one is inclined to do so, or to have much patience with those who so urge it":
https://youtu.be/M28aYkLRlm0
Wow! I guess I have to start following Tucker Carlson! Hope doesn’t get himself axed – literally and figuratively!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzjpaYLWMfY
How stupid is Dump anyway...?
That's the question...
“How stupid is…”
Maybe were gonna find out. There are reports (don’t know if they are true) a Russian SU-34 carrying Kh-35u or Kh-38 air launch anti ship missiles has been spotted over Tartus. Apparently the Russians are going to make a fight of it, even if substantially out gunned in the region.
Advising folks to contact their local congresscreep in the wild hope that it’ll improve anything proves that she doesn’t understand how government works.
Realistically there is hardly any chance that it was "Russia did it" when it had absolutely nothing to gain. Even if it had why go about it in this highly farcical and incompetent manner? It makes zero sense and the whole thing is screaming false flag from the roof tops, as was the similarly theatrical Litvinenko affair.
In both instances there is no reason whatsoever to give the benefit of any doubt to western countries or their "security services" and this includes all of their chums in the middle east.
Yeah, I’m obviously Hasbara. Well spotted.
Breaking news…
European air traffic authorities issues alert for Eastern Mediterranean due to possible airstrikes on Syria in the the next 72 hours…
EASA [European Aviation Safety Agency] rapid notification alert…
‘…due to the possible launch of airstrikes with air-to-ground and/or cruise missiles within the next 72 hours, and the possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment, due consideration needs to be taken when palnning flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean/Nicosia FIR area…’
[FIR stands for flight information region...]
Seriously, I think the idea that it was actually food poisoning that retroactively became “a Russian assassination attempt” seems very plausible.
Either I suppose would be better than what we have - incompetent evil buffoonish conspirators.
Seriously, it's genuinely embarrassing having that lot in charge of my country.
(Not that I believe anything the UK government says any more, either on this subject or Syria. Assad had zero motive for such an attack when he's winning comfortably, the EUSA/Israel/Saudi axis have every motive for there to be such an attack, precisely because Assad's winning)
https://youtu.be/32ylnBrADkQ
It's harsh, but one has to concede it is also a fair assessment.
Go George! It is refreshing to see that at least one of our cousins from across the pond is still in command of their reasoning capabilities. Harsh? I love it that he doesn’t mince words and calls an idiot an idiot – and deservedly so.
Oh, to have more like him over here on our side of the water!
I recall his performance in front of your Senate in 2005 when he basically tore them a new one. If you haven't seen it, it's worth a watch:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5u1skEoqLs
(Galloway's on from around 6:30)
As for Carlson, I like his overall politics much better and I've seen a few good performances from him, but with this particular one, given the context and timing, he earned Galloway-like status imo, in the sense that he deserves respect from both sides of the partisan political divide.
I am pretty sure that it was not ordered within the British government and that most of the British government don't know where it came from, but are willing to believe it was Russia.
While the CIA does have plenty of form on assassinations, the risk if they were found to be assassinating in Britain seems quite high due to the close CIA links with the UK intelligence sector. But CIA agents could have paid someone else to do it.
Mossad is the one group that can act freely in the UK, has a record of assassinating scientists, engineers etc here, and unlike CIA, can take the risk of being caught. So it's a possibility - OTOH Israel has shown a lot less anti-Russian hatred than the US Deep State has.
Normally I'd assume it was indeed Russia - I thought there was plenty of evidence the Polonium poisoning was Russia - and it still seems possible, but US or Mossad must be at least equally likely in this case. It's just possible it could have been British initiated but I doubt it.
I do think it's most likely the person who actually poisoned them was not an employee of any agency.
“I do think it’s most likely the person who actually poisoned them was not an employee of any agency.”
It’s also possible that nobody was poisoned and that nothing happened involving any nerve agent at all. May has shown herself to be the worst kind of liar., and the British press is as rotten as the US press is. I don’t believe any of this bullshit, because none of it makes any sense at all.
https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/yulia-skripal-daughter-ex-russian-spy-released-hospital-poisoned-nerve-agent/
The clue is in the history of abysmal failure of the English teams at those World Cups. As the supposed motherland of soccer, the British have lost face, and they simply can't stomach the prospect of another ignominious first-round exit. So, what to do? Simple - create a pretext for "boycotting" the venture while putting the blame squarely on the host.
You ARE kidding, aren’t you? Starting a world war to keep a few football teams from being embarrassed is a bit of a stretch.
And so it goes and continues to go, because this has worked since the last century. We have been reduced to an unquestioning blob of biological mass, incapable of reasoning, glued to the boob tube, engrossed in the scandals of celebrities.
Did it take place at all? Did the holocaust take place at all? Was Hitler evil?
Enquiring minds want to know.
1991's "Babies from Incubators" (a Hill & Knowlton/Tom Lantos co-production) is a re-make of "Huns Bayonetting Babies" from WWI; the "questioning is treason" trope has been around since Sparta.
Also, there have always - always - been people who could see through the bullshit; in WWI in Australia, they were sent white feathers and accused of cowardice, for the supreme crime of having the good sense not to involve themselves in a pissing contest between 3 European cousins.
The cognitive bifurcation in humanity is, in all likelihood, not 'getting worse' - except relative to a brief period in the late 20th century. It's more likely that it is returning to something approaching its natural level.
It bounced around during the 20th century - the dummies became a larger proportion of the population when child mortality was dramatically reduced; then there was a wholesale change in the reproductive strategies of the dummies in the 1960s (after which women could surreptitiously control their fertility using contraceptives: they could have sex without procreating)... which reduced the fertility rate of the bottom half of the IQ distribution.
Now, the cognitive profile of the West seems to be heading back to what it was at the start of the 20th century: the bottom 30% of the IQ distribution are at a higher base level than back then, but they're still not much good for anything except cannon fodder... and we don't do large-scale land wars anymore.
What nobody seems to have picked up is the emphasis – and red lines – on Gas; gas, gas attacks. Why is gas so much worse than being dismembered, disembowelled, and mutilated by high explosives? Certainly I would favour unconsciousness and death by gas before being smashed to pieces by depleted uranium.
These relentlessly repeated claims are an exercise with the dual purpose of providing a subliminal message about the greatest tragedy in human history, repeated ad nauseam. The massive ‘gassing’ of European Jews some 65 years ago. Lest we forget.
Not just gas, but its use against children.
They are pulling at all the hearstrings, but for some reason not enough of us are buying the party line.
I hope you get the chance. Once you’ve shared that foxhole, you can come back and tell us what it’s like to be gang shagged by a half dozen IDF troopers you thought were your homies.
However, when he does that, let me know; I do not want to hear the details!
LOL! You come up with such unique phrases that produce unerasable mental images for the reader!
Worse, they probably think I'm complimenting them!
On the Day of Judgment... the hag stands no chance. ;)
As do we all –
Only Christ if invited stands at our stead.
Used up my LOL button! That is a funny cartoon – I am keeping it!
Anyone here recall the attempt to impeach ZUS President Clinton for lying under oath.
One of his lesser known "sins" was Clinton's refusal to meet before with Netanyahu in the White House. (I think it was Netanyahu & not Ariel Sharon)
Recall also that Clinton was under fire for stupidly having denied indulging sex with Jewish intern, Monica Lewinsky?
In order to reduce pressure on his preZidency, Clinton ordered a bombing of what turned out to be an Islamic nation's aspirin factory.
Fast forward today: ZUS President Trump hunted by Mueller and FBI busted his lawyer Cohen's office to get hard copy information on the Stormy Daniels pay off.
Please realize the fact that I consider PreZident Trump as an extraordinary and willing puppet for Jewish Neoconservatives.
So given comparison to PreZident Clinton's slick method to escape Zio power, the question for me becomes:
Is the Stormy scandal conveniently intensifying now so that Trump quickly EXPEDITES his Zio-assigned work of bombing either or both Syria and Iran? Secretary Mattis is mad, but is he presently in the dog-White House quarters 'cause he's too "risk averse"?
Clinton’s serious crimes weren’t investigated by “The Bulldog”. Instead he was given an out by being charged with lying about sex with an intern. Clinton could have been tried on charges of serious crimes including accessory to murder if not for the creativity of his “accusers” in government who saw to it that all he was ever accused of doing was cheating on his wife and trying to cover that up.
I understand your key point perfectly – and you’re right, of course. Their deliberate, considered, ruthless, godless, degenerate evil is the overriding reason why a bullet in the head is simply far too good for these traitorous, nation-wrecking filth.
There’s a subconscious racism in the way liberal westerners treat Russia. Saudis execute gays and transsexuals but the West focuses on Russian “homophobia,” which amounts to little more than discouraging gay pride marches and sexual orientation education to children. China has open censorship of the media and doesn’t even have elections, yet the West imposes sanctions on semi-democratic Russia and trades freely with China. Islamists are taking over in Turkey, yet liberal westerners attack the Russian Orthodox Church for spreading moderately conservative values.
Basically Russia is bad because it’s a white country that’s relatively conservative and does things a bit differently than other white countries. Non-white countries can do whatever they like because they aren’t white as so can’t be expected to live up to western liberal values.
Don’t know how true it is, but this is what Veterans Today says about the captured spooks and weapons lab:
Russia also confirms that there are British, American, Israeli and Saudi intelligence officers who were caught by the Syrian army in one of the heavily fortified operations rooms during the invasion of the Syrian army and its allies of the East Ghouta.”
American, British and Israeli military personnel captured in Syria have confirmed they were ordered to stage chemical attacks in East Ghouta by their governments.
The Americans are still being held along with Israeli’s while British prisoners are being negotiated for. Sources in Damascus told us that representatives of Oman in Damascus approached the Russian Office of Reconciliation on behalf of Britain for the return of British chemical warfare personnel.
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/03/14/trumps-jihadi-chemical-weapons-factory-captured-in-ghouta-in-living-color/
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/04/08/proof-intel-drop-trump-bolton-behind-syria-chemical-attacks-confirmed/
https://s20.postimg.org/s9tz0hl8d/Jaish_Prisoners_Evac.jpg
On March 26...even the French AFP ran this story... https://s20.postimg.org/x9rf8ij65/1062570207.jpg
So these are the 'good guys' for whom Dump is sending the United States to war...?If he is as stupid as all that...then I certainly hope that the Russians don't pull their punches...At this point Dump is beyond redemption...the sooner his disillusioned base cuts him loose the better...
you’re absolutely right of course. And it’s enlightening to read the stuff you post, to say the least.
I don’t always delve deeply into all of them, because I have to journey down the rabbit hole gently, careful not to get too cynical, but please do keep posting your gems, Jacques. You’re doing your part to edify a lot of people, (myself included) into many otherwise cryptic truths.
All history that is potentially inconvenient to the PTB is always passed over, if not memory-holed altogether. And we need to know where we came from, if we’re ever going to navigate where we’re going.
Or, more humbly, simply to glimmer what’s going on, and why, for sanity’s sake.
And they not only hate us but seem to loathe each other as well.
it’s all in the Old Testament.
it reads like a twisted descent of a psychopaths’ journey into sadistic madness. Rape and torture and gratuitous slaughter. Genocide and vengeance and slavery, child rape and mass murder.
Tribal barbarism run amok, and they worship it! Nay, they worship themselves, or at least that part of themselves that’s the most megalomaniacal, loathsome and vain.
in fact, doesn’t that quintessentially describe Bibi? Megalomaniacal, loathsome and vain?
oh, and murderous, genocidal, cruel, criminal, psychopathic…
I'd love to see that smirk wiped off its face permanently.
China again showed that is a petty US COLONY
[Russia on Tuesday vetoed a US-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution that would have set up an investigation into chemical weapons use in Syria following an alleged toxic gas attack in rebel-held Douma.
It was the 12th time that Russia has used its veto power at the council to block action targeting its Syrian ally.
Twelve of the 15 council members backed the measure, including France, Britain, African countries, Kazakhstan and Kuwait. Bolivia voted against the draft resolution, while China abstained.]
Why petty China always cave in with US. In the latest resolution China AGAIN abstained. China is a petty colony and people must boycott its garbage, that is called goods. Chinese criminal ‘leaders’ still have their slave mentality. They are nothing but petty slaves in the service of the mass murderers.
They also voted for illegal sanctions against Iran, N. Korea and any other country that American criminals and mass murderers wanted to kill their children. Chinese petty ‘leaders’ are as criminals as US mass murderers. Down with petty colonies and cowards chinese ‘leaders’.
Even Bolivia, a small country has more courage than the petty chinses. Long live Bolivia
I just want to express, as I did yesterday to Colonel Lang, my deepest respect and admiration for Phil Giraldi’s human and professional integrity–you are truly honorable man, Phil. It is a sad fact that people of your qualities, both human and professional, are not in power in this country.
PRECISELY RIGHT.
Never underestimate the raw, visceral hatred of Leftists who were disappointed in their revolutionary expectations of the “working class.”
I’m tending that way at the moment as well. The question I suppose is, is it better to think you have a government of incompetent buffoons or of evil conspirators?
Either I suppose would be better than what we have – incompetent evil buffoonish conspirators.
Seriously, it’s genuinely embarrassing having that lot in charge of my country.
The clandestine activity represented by these *provocations* isn't even good spycraft. The Skripal case and the latest use of chlorine gas in Syria are risible, clumsy, amateur attempts to wangle the empire into war that the callowest rube could see through. And yet, it's working its magic on the media. The politicians, suborned by the war machine, give unanimous bipartisan assent.
What the hell is going on?
What is going on you say? the Jewish lobby AKA Israel lobby is going on.
Sadam’s Iraq, Gaddafi’s Libya, Mubarak’s Egypt, Rouhani’s and Khamenei’s Iran and Assad’s Syria: three first are gone through either direct military “humanitarian” interventions or CIA instigated “color” revolutions. The last two are on the verge of another “humanitarian” military intervention instigated by the Jewish lobby, because all five have been and last two still are historical Israel’s foes.
Rouhani’s and Khamenei’s Iran:
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/09/10/world/middleeast/iran-ayatollah-khamenei-israel-will-not-exist.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/iranian-president-hasan-rouhani-israel-is-a-wound-on-the-body-of-the-islamic-world-8743751.html
Mubarak’s Egypt:
https://www.timesofisrael.com/mubarak-i-started-the-yom-kippur-war-2/
Gaddafi’s Libya:
http://m.jpost.com/Israel-News/Libyas-Gaddafi-had-a-history-of-reaching-out-to-Israel-451214
Saddam’s Iraq:
http://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/the-gulf-war
This has the Lobby’s fingerprints all over. It’s a bit shocking that seemingly smart and sensible people such as yourself are still wondering and asking the internet “What is going on?”
Harvard’s JFK School of Government professor of International Affairs Stephen Walt and Chicago University professor of Political Sciences John Mearsheimer explain clearly in their 2006 paper what the Jewish lobby is and what exactly is its modus operandi to steer US foreign policy in Israel’s favour.
The following link brings to a comment of mine explaining what the Lobby is and how effectively operates to steer US foreign policy through four excerpts from their well researched 2006 paper The Israel Lobby
http://www.unz.com/article/what-the-alt-right-and-regressive-left-have-in-common/#comment-2276493
http://mearsheimer.uchicago.edu/pdfs/IsraelLobby.pdf
Another step closer to the totalitarian state
https://chicago.suntimes.com/politics/homeland-security-to-compile-database-of-journalists-and-media-influencers/
The Department of Homeland Security wants to track the comings and goings of journalists, bloggers and other “media influencers” through a database.
I’d like to think that (mussel toxins can be deadly, IIRC they ate mussel paella) but the police officer falling ill ?
(Not that I believe anything the UK government says any more, either on this subject or Syria. Assad had zero motive for such an attack when he’s winning comfortably, the EUSA/Israel/Saudi axis have every motive for there to be such an attack, precisely because Assad’s winning)
https://news.antiwar.com/2018/04/09/red-crescent-says-no-evidence-of-chemical-attack-in-syrias-douma/
You might think it would be easier if not more foolproof for the warmongers to stage a fake chemical attack in Syria by 2018 than it was staging the false flag attack on the WTC in 2001, but even this simple but bogus narrative crumbles under perfunctory inspection, and the lies stick out like a pitchfork in a goat’s ass, or UA 175 stuck in the middle at WTC 2, a lie for the ages frozen in pixels.
Not that obvious lies have been any detriment to the warmongers of the past, even when George W. Bush told his whopper about watching the first WTC crash on the boob tube because “the TV was obviously on.”
Well, Shrub is part of the ruling oligarchy, so he’s an untouchable with royal jelly or something, like Blair, who probably caught it from the Queen.
In October 2001, Rudy Giuliani was even knighted by Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who bestowed upon the NYC mayor the modest title of Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire ostensibly for his “outstanding help and support to the bereaved British families in New York.”
Of course, successful destruction of WTC evidence had nothing to do with Rudy’s award in the same way that BBC’s foreknowledge of WTC 7′s destruction was just one of those doggone quirky things that happen, during false flags, when the evils hacks can’t get their timing right.
Just one more thing. I noticed that the slim 9/11 articles section has been removed from the front page at Unz Review. Linh Dinh’s article from August 13, 2017 “George Orwell and Mohammed Atta Were Here” can be found under his name, as can the earlier sole entry in the now-defunct 9/11 section, author Philip Giraldi’s 10-25-2016 article “9/11 Truth?” which drew over 1,000 comments.
Can the U.S. Respond to the Syria Chemical Weapons Attack without Risking Escalation?After a seemingly sanguine introduction -- Heller tightens the frame to fit a preconceived image: That last bit is problematic: if gassed "areas are rendered unlivable," will the British be holding hosts of quiet funerals for fallen White Helmet rescuers who entered the areas and came in body-contact with victims?Heller next constructs a scenario intended to provide a rationale for the Syrian government to have made the attack, then reports that Though Israel declined to comment, Heller noted that If all is fair in love and war, one must forebear pointing out the hypocrisy of Israel attacking a Syrian target from Lebanese airspace in retaliation for Iran flying drones over Israeli airspace. However, the same logic conveys the right to Iran and/or Syria and/or Russia to attack an Israeli launching site in retaliation for its attacks on Syria.But even wars have rules, that civilized people comply with -- statesmen like Sergei Lavrov and Vladimir Putin understand this. But when the adversary/aggressor is a psychopath who disdains convention's rules and limits, then what?Israel is not like a drunk or addict that has hit the wall -- such a person is, at that point, ready for intensive rehabilitation. But a psychopath is not in that category. What huge imago made
A psychopathic god?
- W H AudenHow does one deal with a psychopath?
How does one deal with a rabid dog? Can a rabid dog be medicated, or re-trained?
What signals do Israelis send about how an entity that fails to comply with demanded norms should be treated? Israelis insist that such entities respond "only to force." Projection may be as close to insight as a psychopath can get.If it is the case that Israel can only be dealt with by force, that the rabid dog must be put down, then what are we to make of Phil Weiss's recent claim that Israel's attacks on Palestinians has caused American Jews to distance themselves from Israel.
Does that mean they will ignore the mad dog as long as it does not roam on their street, or does that mean they will agree that for the good of their own neighborhood as well as the entire community, the dog must be put down?
Oh, to have more like him over here on our side of the water!
He’s one in a million, that’s for sure. I respect him hugely (and that’s despite the fact I hate his general politics).
I recall his performance in front of your Senate in 2005 when he basically tore them a new one. If you haven’t seen it, it’s worth a watch:
(Galloway’s on from around 6:30)
As for Carlson, I like his overall politics much better and I’ve seen a few good performances from him, but with this particular one, given the context and timing, he earned Galloway-like status imo, in the sense that he deserves respect from both sides of the partisan political divide.
After seeing the 3 Stooges, May, Macron and Trump, locking arms to start another war, I’d like ours (Larry?) to know that if he becomes a wartime president, it will be difficult to spend weekends in Mar Largo golfing. Think about it.
I'd also add that Skripal was released by Medvedev, not Putin, that the claim Skripal could no longer do damage to Russia is supposition, and that the pettiness of going after apparent pipsqueaks makes the threat toward bigger fish to fry stronger.
None of that however proves Putin did it. It's just a possibility. After the dissolution of the USSR, there was enough chaos that private individuals seeking revenge could have gotten hold of military poisons. So this can also be a private act of revenge by someone with access and knowhow. It could also be the work of Ukraine or someone else trying to frame Putin.
So are you implicitly suggesting Putin tried to kill a Mr Nobody with… wait for it… a f*cking military grade nerve agent with 10x the power of VX!? and failed to kill the tough-as-nails Skripal after succesful delivery!? and his daughter!?
Come on now. Honest.
Are you f*cking kidding me!?
Besides that, they do have special compounds that give you a good ol’ heart attack and leave no trace, you silly boy. They had them in the 70′s, God knows what they’ve got now.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=BSEnurBApdM
“the fact that a military grade nerve agent would have surely killed both the Skripals as well as anyone else within 100 yards”
Depends on the dose and route of administration. Article fail.
Not to talk about the social panic and international drama created if discovered, which surely would because the guy had been a double agent.
Your brain fail.
Indeed, it would not be safe FOR THE BRITISH SECURITY SERVICES to have Sergei Skripal alive and talking.
Anyone still betting that Yulia and Sergei will ever be seen again?
Your admission is clearly meant as a double bluff and cuts no ice with me.
Zionists (I’m talking Israelis here, not diaspora Jewish “leftist” phonies) take their own side in a fight. White Nationalists take their own side in a fight. Leftists are swivel-eyed maniacs; religious zealots with no love of their own kind, only their Holy Writ.
Zionists currently think their best move is to side with the leftists, because diaspora Jewry. They think they’ll be eaten last, something like that. So a conversation with a Zionist is ultimately about tactics, not motives. Leftists speak a whole other, alien language. There’s no reasoning with them.
A pox on both their houses, but I stand by what I said; I’d rather share a foxhole with a Zionist.
Say what you will about the Israelis, but I don’t see them on TUR calling Trump’s wall “crazy.”
I love how obtuse Konspiracy Kooks are. The only idiots on the planet who haven’t heard of signature killings intended to send a message. Konspiracy Kooks: “WTF? Why would drug dealers behead people or give them Colombian neck ties when bullets are so much more efficient, and don’t send a message? LOLZ.”
Dumb fucks.
Interesting to see you seemingly backing the (literally stupid) government line on this. If there are "Konspiracy Kooks" in this case, it's certainly the people who actually believe the nonsense put about by the May government and all the usual suspects about a supposed Russian conspiracy to create a disastrous diplomatic mess in the process of trying to use a fantastically complicated scheme to kill a former spy they clearly didn't care much about and whom the UK intel people clearly didn't think was at all at risk (for all their transparent lies after the fact about a supposed "pattern" of Russian killings of such people) since they were quite happy for him to live openly under his own name, without protection and with his address a matter of public record.
So you're a Konspiracy Kook, eh? I suppose that means you believe the remarkably similar nonsense about the Assad government launching chemical attacks whenever it's most disadvantageous for them and most useful for the usual warmongering suspects? Seems odd to believe in one daft Konspiracy Theory without adding the other one as well, since they are superficially so similar and seem to appeal to broadly the same types of people.
I hadn't realised you were suffering so badly from Putin Derangement Syndrome.
Let me perfectly clear; only a DUMB FUCK could possibly believe the ludicrous nonsense about Putin ordering the poisoning of the Skripals...
So... are you a DUMB FUCK, or is it merely a case of extreme intellectual dishonesty?
Btw, I remember when you tried to make a case that the Syrian government had gassed some folks in Syria, when your hero, the orange Bozo, ordered a criminal missile strike on Syria...
Again, only dumb fucks believe that the Syrian government, then or NOW, gassed civilians in Syria.
Not only there was never proof, but there was never motive, much less in the past 2 years...
Only stupid idiots fall for such crude atrocity propaganda... then there are those who push this shit knowing perfectly well that the stories are false... which one are you? Rhetorical question...
You have denounced the, what is it you call them, Russian flatheads, ultranats? The types can be really quite annoying and dishonest, particularly when dealing with Russia's imperial PAST, but you are their mirror image, a zamerican flathead/ultranat, eh?
Which is WORSE, because, see, after the collapse of the Soviet Empire, Russia has basically given up imperialism, but the ZUS, oh, it merely aims at full spectrum dominance!
I'll tell ya what; since you would like to share a foxhole with the Zionist shibags, your chance may come soon, check it out!
With more Palestinians than Jews, Israel is waging a numerical war of attrition
by Jonathan Cook / The National – 2 April 2018 https://www.jonathan-cook.net/2018-04-03/with-more-palestinians-than-jews-israel-waging-war-of-attrition/
Come on now. Honest.
Are you f*cking kidding me!?
Besides that, they do have special compounds that give you a good ol' heart attack and leave no trace, you silly boy. They had them in the 70's, God knows what they've got now.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=BSEnurBApdM
Depends on the dose and route of administration. Article fail.
Of course, having engineered undetectable toxins that give heart attacks since the 70′s it is only logical that a smart guy like Putin would have used a totally detectable and difficult to deliver and mortally dangerous to manipulate such as a nerve gas 10x as powerful as VX.
Not to talk about the social panic and international drama created if discovered, which surely would because the guy had been a double agent.
Your brain fail.
This is worrying. Nobody is that stupid so it's more like they don't care about credibility going forward. Like it won't matter.
One of these days I am going to stop doing this (it seems to be a fool’s errand, but hopefully there’s some chaotic positive side-effect)… but here goes (again) –
One of the biggest category errors that people make when considering the political class, is that the chaos that they generate is the result of ‘incompetence’ (or ‘stupidity’, or some other such trope).
In fact, even though they are – by and large – second- and third-quintile talent, they are ruthlessly competent… so long as you premise things correctly and have a decent guess as to what their objectives are.
That’s the key thing: their objectives are not what most normal people are led to believe. We’re encouraged to think that the political class give a flying rat’s ass about ‘national greatness’ (or even less plausibly, social welfare/public will/public good etc).
They don’t. Their objectives are all about themselves - their wealth, their social power, and their in-group reputation (among their peers, which does not include us). Blair, Bush, Straw, Hoon, Howard, Addington, Yoo, bybee. Feith, Bolton, Cheney and everyone else involved in the Iraq and Afghanistan war crimes, are doing just fine thank you very much.
So there is no “dishonest incompetence”; there is dishonesty - as a noun – absolutely; but one thing about megalomaniacal sociopaths is that they have intense goal-focus and they dedicate that to ensuring extreme competence.
No, they absolutely don’t care about credibility (‘national’ or personal), because it absolutely won’t matter – to them, as far as their ability to achieve their actual, personal goals is concerned.
They know that they will leave their tax-fed positions far richer than can be explained by any plausible combinations of savings rates and rates of return; they will also be exculpated (or at the very least, not inculpated) and their public image will be given a makeover (for a price). Bush is a perfect example: his approval rating is almost 3x its level when he left office (59% now, vs 22% then).
Adjust your conceptual framework: try to see the world through the eyes of an individual for whom a dead baby is a photo opportunity.
Then, and only then, will you cease to be surprised, shocked, saddened [insert inappropriate emotional trope here]… you might be (as I am, often) outraged, but that would be entirely appropriate.
Too funny.
However, when he does that, let me know; I do not want to hear the details!
I try, but it’s a difficult battle since the Izzy-firsters, Zio-trolls and other imbeciles have so little by way of mentation to work with.
Worse, they probably think I’m complimenting them!
I don't always delve deeply into all of them, because I have to journey down the rabbit hole gently, careful not to get too cynical, but please do keep posting your gems, Jacques. You're doing your part to edify a lot of people, (myself included) into many otherwise cryptic truths.
All history that is potentially inconvenient to the PTB is always passed over, if not memory-holed altogether. And we need to know where we came from, if we're ever going to navigate where we're going.
Or, more humbly, simply to glimmer what's going on, and why, for sanity's sake.
Bless you and please keep posting! Your insights are valuable to me, and no doubt to many others.
it reads like a twisted descent of a psychopaths' journey into sadistic madness. Rape and torture and gratuitous slaughter. Genocide and vengeance and slavery, child rape and mass murder.
Tribal barbarism run amok, and they worship it! Nay, they worship themselves, or at least that part of themselves that's the most megalomaniacal, loathsome and vain.
in fact, doesn't that quintessentially describe Bibi? Megalomaniacal, loathsome and vain?
http://nertamid.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/Benjamin-Netanyahu-Israel-Foreign-Ministry-head-shot.jpg
oh, and murderous, genocidal, cruel, criminal, psychopathic...
A positively loathsome PoS.
I’d love to see that smirk wiped off its face permanently.
Did it take place at all? Did the holocaust take place at all? Was Hitler evil?
Enquiring minds want to know.
It’s not clear to me that we have ‘been reduced to’ this; it seems to me that it has been ever thus. (Obviously nobody was glued to the boob tube prior to the late 1920s… but still).
1991′s “Babies from Incubators” (a Hill & Knowlton/Tom Lantos co-production) is a re-make of “Huns Bayonetting Babies” from WWI; the “questioning is treason” trope has been around since Sparta.
Also, there have always – always - been people who could see through the bullshit; in WWI in Australia, they were sent white feathers and accused of cowardice, for the supreme crime of having the good sense not to involve themselves in a pissing contest between 3 European cousins.
The cognitive bifurcation in humanity is, in all likelihood, not ‘getting worse’ – except relative to a brief period in the late 20th century. It’s more likely that it is returning to something approaching its natural level.
It bounced around during the 20th century – the dummies became a larger proportion of the population when child mortality was dramatically reduced; then there was a wholesale change in the reproductive strategies of the dummies in the 1960s (after which women could surreptitiously control their fertility using contraceptives: they could have sex without procreating)… which reduced the fertility rate of the bottom half of the IQ distribution.
Now, the cognitive profile of the West seems to be heading back to what it was at the start of the 20th century: the bottom 30% of the IQ distribution are at a higher base level than back then, but they’re still not much good for anything except cannon fodder… and we don’t do large-scale land wars anymore.
I am pretty sure that it was not ordered within the British government and that most of the British government don't know where it came from, but are willing to believe it was Russia.
While the CIA does have plenty of form on assassinations, the risk if they were found to be assassinating in Britain seems quite high due to the close CIA links with the UK intelligence sector. But CIA agents could have paid someone else to do it.
Mossad is the one group that can act freely in the UK, has a record of assassinating scientists, engineers etc here, and unlike CIA, can take the risk of being caught. So it's a possibility - OTOH Israel has shown a lot less anti-Russian hatred than the US Deep State has.
Normally I'd assume it was indeed Russia - I thought there was plenty of evidence the Polonium poisoning was Russia - and it still seems possible, but US or Mossad must be at least equally likely in this case. It's just possible it could have been British initiated but I doubt it.
I do think it's most likely the person who actually poisoned them was not an employee of any agency.
Bernhard over at his blog, Moon of Alabama, is advocating for the poisoning being real, but being traceable to shellfish poisoning. The Skripals had a shellfish dish at a local restaurant about 40 minutes prior to their discovery on the park bench. While very serious, and potentially fatal, if addressed with respiratory and cardiac support in a timely fashion, this poisoning is survivable.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/04/the-best-explanation-for-the-skripal-drama-is-food-poisoning.html
The toxin involved in classic shellfish poisoning is a naturally occurring neurotoxin, Saxitoxin, which agent remains toxic even after boiling or steaming, exactly the food preparation techniques likely to be employed in preparing shellfish for consumption. This is, indeed, what makes it so pernicious.
That the Brits, primed for lies in aid of the Hate On The Rooskies campaign, lit on their story is unsurprising. Of course, the denial of the authorities at the hospital that anyone , the Skripals and the supposedly affected policeman, was suffering from exposure to a chemical weapon, along with the refusal of Porton Down officials to lend credence to the hoo haw that this was surely traceable to Novichok series chemical agents identifiably produced by the Russians kind of shot some holes in the big lies.
Anyway, cast an eye at the post at Moon of Alabama. Bernhard is pretty damn good at winnowing facts from the chaff of propaganda, and when he makes a mistake, he openly confesses it instead of doubling down on a falsehood.
Crisis Group’s Sam Heller wordsmiths a different question, the next question:
Can the U.S. Respond to the Syria Chemical Weapons Attack without Risking Escalation?
After a seemingly sanguine introduction –
Heller tightens the frame to fit a preconceived image:
That last bit is problematic: if gassed “areas are rendered unlivable,” will the British be holding hosts of quiet funerals for fallen White Helmet rescuers who entered the areas and came in body-contact with victims?
Heller next constructs a scenario intended to provide a rationale for the Syrian government to have made the attack, then reports that
Though Israel declined to comment, Heller noted that
If all is fair in love and war, one must forebear pointing out the hypocrisy of Israel attacking a Syrian target from Lebanese airspace in retaliation for Iran flying drones over Israeli airspace. However, the same logic conveys the right to Iran and/or Syria and/or Russia to attack an Israeli launching site in retaliation for its attacks on Syria.
But even wars have rules, that civilized people comply with — statesmen like Sergei Lavrov and Vladimir Putin understand this. But when the adversary/aggressor is a psychopath who disdains convention’s rules and limits, then what?
Israel is not like a drunk or addict that has hit the wall — such a person is, at that point, ready for intensive rehabilitation. But a psychopath is not in that category.
What huge imago made
A psychopathic god?
– W H Auden
How does one deal with a psychopath?
How does one deal with a rabid dog? Can a rabid dog be medicated, or re-trained?
What signals do Israelis send about how an entity that fails to comply with demanded norms should be treated? Israelis insist that such entities respond “only to force.” Projection may be as close to insight as a psychopath can get.
If it is the case that Israel can only be dealt with by force, that the rabid dog must be put down, then what are we to make of Phil Weiss’s recent claim that Israel’s attacks on Palestinians has caused American Jews to distance themselves from Israel.
Does that mean they will ignore the mad dog as long as it does not roam on their street, or does that mean they will agree that for the good of their own neighborhood as well as the entire community, the dog must be put down?
Generally, a good article. But the author is wrong in one thing: clumsy fake with Skripals is not the latest chapter. The latest is surprisingly clumsy (even for White Helmets, well known for the poor quality of their fakes) fake about alleged gas attack in Douma, Syria. As Syrian and Russian troops captured a lot of the chemical weapons containers with stuff (all made in “democratic” countries) belonging to head-choppers, they had to do without any props. Besides, head-choppers are right now surrendering Douma to the Syrian government. Naturally, nothing was spread in Douma, so the video had to be hastily concocted somewhere else. Pathetic quality shows that the makeshift studio used was not conducive even to their usual low level of fakes: the video is dismal, only bought and paid for “people” can possibly believe it. As we see, Macron, Merkel, and May are indeed bought and paid for.
Zionists currently think their best move is to side with the leftists, because diaspora Jewry. They think they'll be eaten last, something like that. So a conversation with a Zionist is ultimately about tactics, not motives. Leftists speak a whole other, alien language. There's no reasoning with them.
A pox on both their houses, but I stand by what I said; I'd rather share a foxhole with a Zionist.
Say what you will about the Israelis, but I don't see them on TUR calling Trump's wall "crazy." I love how obtuse Konspiracy Kooks are. The only idiots on the planet who haven't heard of signature killings intended to send a message. Konspiracy Kooks: "WTF? Why would drug dealers behead people or give them Colombian neck ties when bullets are so much more efficient, and don't send a message? LOLZ."
Dumb fucks.
Of course, one major advantage of the “signature killings” to which you refer is that they actually kill the target, unlike (we are supposed to believe) this super duper 8-10 times as deadly as VX compound the Russians supposedly tried to use in their signature bumbling but at the same time cunningly evil manner.
Interesting to see you seemingly backing the (literally stupid) government line on this. If there are “Konspiracy Kooks” in this case, it’s certainly the people who actually believe the nonsense put about by the May government and all the usual suspects about a supposed Russian conspiracy to create a disastrous diplomatic mess in the process of trying to use a fantastically complicated scheme to kill a former spy they clearly didn’t care much about and whom the UK intel people clearly didn’t think was at all at risk (for all their transparent lies after the fact about a supposed “pattern” of Russian killings of such people) since they were quite happy for him to live openly under his own name, without protection and with his address a matter of public record.
So you’re a Konspiracy Kook, eh? I suppose that means you believe the remarkably similar nonsense about the Assad government launching chemical attacks whenever it’s most disadvantageous for them and most useful for the usual warmongering suspects? Seems odd to believe in one daft Konspiracy Theory without adding the other one as well, since they are superficially so similar and seem to appeal to broadly the same types of people.
I hadn’t realised you were suffering so badly from Putin Derangement Syndrome.
If memory serves, he did so very weakly on the grounds that the Syrians might really have launched a gas attack... but I suspect if it had been president obomber instead of the bozo...
Zionists currently think their best move is to side with the leftists, because diaspora Jewry. They think they'll be eaten last, something like that. So a conversation with a Zionist is ultimately about tactics, not motives. Leftists speak a whole other, alien language. There's no reasoning with them.
A pox on both their houses, but I stand by what I said; I'd rather share a foxhole with a Zionist.
Say what you will about the Israelis, but I don't see them on TUR calling Trump's wall "crazy." I love how obtuse Konspiracy Kooks are. The only idiots on the planet who haven't heard of signature killings intended to send a message. Konspiracy Kooks: "WTF? Why would drug dealers behead people or give them Colombian neck ties when bullets are so much more efficient, and don't send a message? LOLZ."
Dumb fucks.
Who is a konspiracy kook? follow the link to the Congressional hearing starting at second 20 you shit-for-brains muppet.
What is the point of sending a message brainiac? Lets see, mafia bosses send messages to would be informants and to would be transgressors of the underworld’s unwritten laws.
What was the fucking point of killing this nobody in such a silly way, you silly man?!
Was it then to send the World the clear message “Putin is a mafia boss and Russia a mafia state”?
That is not how democratic, respectable governments operate, but mafia states, organized crime groups and dictatorships. Democratic governments kill covertly when the target is in a Western country.
If your transgression was public and outrageous enough or your persona was publicly demonised enough and if you are located in a developing country, they just drone your ass Jihadi John’s style, or have you raped with a bayonet Gaddafi style. They would never ever do that if the target is in a Western country! really bad diplomatic backlash and a PR disaster!
Hasn’t been the anti Russia propaganda narrative that Putin was a quasi dictator and that Russia was a mafia state? Why in the world would he want to reinforce that image you muppet?
Colombian ties? leftists are swivel-eyed maniacs? ahaha give me a fucking break. You have seen definitely too many movies and the Sopranos episodes, muppet. Your mushy brains are ready to serve. What a fish you are my boy.
On the Day of Judgment... the hag stands no chance. ;)
I’m no royalist but wonder at that old-fashioned Irish-Americanistic jibe. A hag because she’s 90+ though still as well presented as any Hollywood star who starts looking pretty good, doesn’t take drugs, and lives a long time? Moreover it is hard to think of anyone else who might beat Mother Theresa for living a long life of duty fulfilled. I am a ĺittle puzzled too at how a smiley emoji is meant to qualify calling someone a hag.
The clandestine activity represented by these *provocations* isn't even good spycraft. The Skripal case and the latest use of chlorine gas in Syria are risible, clumsy, amateur attempts to wangle the empire into war that the callowest rube could see through. And yet, it's working its magic on the media. The politicians, suborned by the war machine, give unanimous bipartisan assent.
What the hell is going on?
Such has indeed been the MO for over 120 years… others, such as the British, have acted in similar ways as well. What better example than all the manipulation by the Roosevelt administration to get a war started in Europe and then to bring the ZUS into it? The following video addresses some of the Roosevelt’s administration tactics, must watch:
How U.S. Economic Warfare Provoked Japan’s Attack on Pearl Harbor | Robert Higgs – MisesMedia
Never underestimate the raw, visceral hatred of Leftists who were disappointed in their revolutionary expectations of the "working class."
Those swine never gave a damn about the working class; their concerns were used merely as pretexts by the ruling classes to consolidate more wealth and power into their own hands.
the gullible Izzy first and Zio-sucker hasbara punks have yet to realize how they’re being used and will be tossed aside eventually.
Something is fundamentally wrong with the rabid bear . Alcoholism , krokodil and heroin may mask the symptoms but we all see the utter rot in the negative birth rate , low life expectancy , high suicude rate , high homicide rate , high abortion rate and rampant alcoholism and drug addiction. The men are drunks and theives and the women are sluts .
Your decrying confirms that the British has done something wrong and they did poison Skripals in Salisbury England. This unscrupulous false flag op, crying foul and smearing the innocent for the crime they committed relentlessly is a special signature of the British/Anglo culture and trait. The following history provides the evidence the above is not allegation but fact.
Nov 24, 1784, a British gunner on the ship “Lady Hughes” fired cannon against Chinese law and killed two Chinese in Guangzhou. The British refused to hand over the gunner to the Chinese authority for trail and called up few hundred armed sailors to stop the Chinese authority from searching the perpetrator in the British warehouses and living compound.
Anyhow the British was outwitted and the perpetrator was tried by the Chinese, convicted and executed in according to the Chinese law; during that time the British law also gave death penalty for the same crime.
The British had been trampling other people’s sovereignty and law like India with impunity for a couple of hundreds of years already by then. Never a British was tried and punished for the crimes, murder or not, they committed since they supplanted the Spanish. British viewed themselves above all human beings and not bound by any other people’s law. The execution of the gunner made the British Council of Supercargos feel humiliated and devastated as well as being impotent and incompetent in the eyes of their superiors in London and their peers (other Europeans) in Guangzhou.
In order to cover their crimes and failures, the megalomaniac British decried Chinese legal system was barbaric and sanguinary relentlessly like Anonymous[338] is doing here to Russia. All the Europeans jumped on the British mudslinging bandwagon for the effort to gain extraterritoriality in China, so they could steal, loot, plunder, etc. Chinese wealth with impunity like Elizabeth I’s Sea Dogs. Soon after the “Lady Hughes” incident the view that entire Chinese legal system was barbaric and sanguinary or there is no law in China become the dominant representation of China ever since.
The British then engineered Opium Wars for the vengeance of their “Lady Hughes” humiliation, and set to destroy the last nation denying their piracy and other unscrupulous deeds on the moral high ground. If history can be any guidance, the Anglo is not going to stop at smearing Russia; more vicious plot is going to come.
The clandestine activity represented by these *provocations* isn't even good spycraft. The Skripal case and the latest use of chlorine gas in Syria are risible, clumsy, amateur attempts to wangle the empire into war that the callowest rube could see through. And yet, it's working its magic on the media. The politicians, suborned by the war machine, give unanimous bipartisan assent.
What the hell is going on?
It’s such an old trick, yet most still fall for fall for it; purported “high” IQs notwithstanding.
Russia also confirms that there are British, American, Israeli and Saudi intelligence officers who were caught by the Syrian army in one of the heavily fortified operations rooms during the invasion of the Syrian army and its allies of the East Ghouta.”
American, British and Israeli military personnel captured in Syria have confirmed they were ordered to stage chemical attacks in East Ghouta by their governments.
The Americans are still being held along with Israeli’s while British prisoners are being negotiated for. Sources in Damascus told us that representatives of Oman in Damascus approached the Russian Office of Reconciliation on behalf of Britain for the return of British chemical warfare personnel.
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/03/14/trumps-jihadi-chemical-weapons-factory-captured-in-ghouta-in-living-color/
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/04/08/proof-intel-drop-trump-bolton-behind-syria-chemical-attacks-confirmed/
Thanks for the links…
Gordon Duff [Vietnam Marine grunt veteran] and Jim Dean of Veterans Today are well meaning fellows and are on the ‘right team’ so to speak…
They are often dismissed as Conspiracy Kooks…and they sometimes go a bit over the top…
I suspect this is because they rely on sources that are perhaps somewhat unreliable…[VT says some of these sources are ex intel guys...so some truth bending might go with the territory...]
Here is what we do know…last month the Syrian government did say it found a ‘rebel’ chemical weapons workshop and this was reported in Sputnik and RT…
Reuters ran a one-sentence ‘report’ on this…
What has been documented much more extensively especially in RT and Sputnik are huge conventional weapons caches seized by the SAA as it liberates various locations from terrorists…often these weapons are visibly stamped with manufacturer data plates from US and Nato countries…
This is beyond doubt…
So the logical question is how are these holed up bearded fanatics in Ghouta…who are surrounded on all sides…getting this stuff for the last five years…?
There is a logistics question here…who and how has been smuggling this into the besieged enclave [including possibly chemical weapons]…?
That is really cloak and dagger stuff no doubt…and actual verifiable info would be very hard to come by…
So there could be some truth to this idea that various Western spooks or at least contractors are involved in this game of smuggling in everything from guns to chlorine…[which is readily available]…
However it is doubtful that these personnel would have been caught by the advancing SAA…
Even if SAA did capture various Nato operators or agents there…it might not be something that the Russian side would publicize…[I'm just guessing as a layman here...Mr. Giraldi would certainly have a much better grasp on the nuts and bolts of such things...]
So overall I think this is a case where VT is perhaps a bit too optimistic…
Still…reading Duff and Dean is always helpful…for instance we have this…
That’s a very good observation…
With all these ‘gas victims’ churned out by the white helmets how is it that no such ‘martyr’ graves have ever turned up…?
Or this observation…as to how those chemicals might be used that the headchoppers are cooking up in their workshops…
We do know that the Jaish headhcoppers just released a whole bunch of Syrian prisoners that they had been holding in on of their ‘jails’…as part of the evacuation deal…many of them women…these freed prisoners have now been evacuated and taken to a sports stadium in Damascus for reunion with family…
Photo showing the buses with the freed prisoners below…
On March 26…even the French AFP ran this story…
So these are the ‘good guys’ for whom Dump is sending the United States to war…?
If he is as stupid as all that…then I certainly hope that the Russians don’t pull their punches…
At this point Dump is beyond redemption…the sooner his disillusioned base cuts him loose the better…
Problem is these guys are disinformation, especially Duffy.
http://www.bollyn.com/14934/ Also, both Duff and Dean were 100% supporters of the ZUS/NATO war on Libya, and became furious when several readers protested and confronted them in the comment sections, which led to censorship. Maybe Duffy boy's defense contracts he claims to have in Africa and the ME had something to do with that.
Russia also confirms that there are British, American, Israeli and Saudi intelligence officers who were caught by the Syrian army in one of the heavily fortified operations rooms during the invasion of the Syrian army and its allies of the East Ghouta.”
American, British and Israeli military personnel captured in Syria have confirmed they were ordered to stage chemical attacks in East Ghouta by their governments.
The Americans are still being held along with Israeli’s while British prisoners are being negotiated for. Sources in Damascus told us that representatives of Oman in Damascus approached the Russian Office of Reconciliation on behalf of Britain for the return of British chemical warfare personnel.
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/03/14/trumps-jihadi-chemical-weapons-factory-captured-in-ghouta-in-living-color/
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/04/08/proof-intel-drop-trump-bolton-behind-syria-chemical-attacks-confirmed/
Thanks!
2/14-15/45 on Purim, Ash Wednesday, and Valentines Day – the Zio-west had a trio of holidays for that holocaust. On Purim 2018, Putin gave his big speech about weapons he has as a warning. He knows how the Ziowest loves Purim for war games.
The Zios also likes to play with numbers too. The 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel is on 5/14/18. The gas attack this year happened on the 7th day of the 4th month. Haley talked about this happening last year exactly the same time. In 2017, the US bombed Syria on the 7th day of the 4th month . She went on and on about it being exactly a year later like it was big deal for her to do some “work”. MLK had a similar deal with ZUS. He gave his Beyond Vietnam speech on 4/4/67. He said that the US is the greatest purveyor of violence in the world. It still is 51 years later. He was assassinated by the US deep state exactly a year later on 4/4/68. His speech for that day was “America is going to Hell”. I guess the ZUS deep state likes year anniversaries for its terror games. It is odd that the “gas” attack last year happened on 4/4/17. Two fours again.
Number 11
The number 11 is a number that often comes up for ZUS terror attacks - 911 and 9/11/73 Chile coup and 11/22/63 – JFK assassination. 11 and two 11s (22).
The criminals of the Zio-west may plan an attack on Syria on 4/11/18 – another 11.
33 number
4/11/18 is exactly 33 days from the 70th anniversary of Israel’s founding. 33 is considered 3 11s in numerology.
David reigned for 33 years in Jerusalem. (1 Ch 3,4) . The Hebraic tradition distinguishes 32 ways of the Wisdom to which it adds "Ain Soph" or the unknowable one. So 33 again.
Trump must have purposely put the US embassy in Jerusalem to get ready for this “big” anniversary. In order to “celebrate” the 33 years of David’s rulership of Jerusalem with perhaps an “invasion” of Syria 33 days before the “big” day. Hope it does not happen. But with all the insane chatter coming from the ruling Ziowest crazies at the UN on 4/9/18 it does not give much hope for any humane or rational thinking to come from the Ziowest.
Other 33s - 233 is Skull and Bones. 33 is the highest level for Masons.
6 number
6 points of the Star of David, D-day was on 6/6/44 - 6th day, 6th month, 6th hour. 666. Operation Overlord it was called. 6 million for the Holocaust.
Number 7
Israel’s 70th anniversary must be a very “big” deal for Ziowest. The number 7 is another trigger number for them. Here is Christiane Lagarde talking about how great the number seven is on Jan. 2014. 2014 was the start of the intense anti-Russia hysteria we have today, it started that year when the US backed Banderists took over Ukraine on 2/22/14. That is an odd number combination. 11 number again, 22 is considered 2 x 11 by our ruling Zio-numerologists.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYmViPTndxw
The Zios are definitely playing games with numbers like they have some “magical” powers.
LaGarde is an important name in French History. It is hard to look up though because most hits are Christine LeGarde.
OT, but have the archives of comments by individual posters been purged/flushed?
If there were, even an "anon" like you might have bothered to actually try to argue the case, rather than just insisting, in effect, "nobody knows anything so nobody can say anything".
I have briefly pointed to, argued for, the non negligible possibilities which give the lie to the overconfident assertions of Colonel Blimps and other blow hards. Surprisingly it has been necessary to point out to a sane enough commenter that the (asserted) fact that Putin could have ensured death from a heart attack with no possibility of certain detection doesn’t negate the possibility (whatever low probability one assigns in almost total ignorance) that he didn’t want it to be undetectable. As it is, what lessons do you think potential spies and defectors might draw – even without knowing who was responsible in this case?
1. We can reach you wherever you are.
2. Don’t think you can again work in any way against our interests when we have let you go.
3. We never forget you.
4. Think of your family.
5……..
Something is fundamentally wrong with the rabid bear . Alcoholism , krokodil and heroin may mask the symptoms but we all see the utter rot in the negative birth rate , low life expectancy , high suicude rate , high homicide rate , high abortion rate and rampant alcoholism and drug addiction. The men are drunks and theives and the women are sluts .
That’s quite a first comment to run into. (Poor grammar intended).
Would not it be possible to substitute the U.S. or, let’s say, England for Russia and then list. Their illegal invasions and exploits? They could easily match the social vices and degeneracy..
Nov 24, 1784, a British gunner on the ship “Lady Hughes” fired cannon against Chinese law and killed two Chinese in Guangzhou. The British refused to hand over the gunner to the Chinese authority for trail and called up few hundred armed sailors to stop the Chinese authority from searching the perpetrator in the British warehouses and living compound.
Anyhow the British was outwitted and the perpetrator was tried by the Chinese, convicted and executed in according to the Chinese law; during that time the British law also gave death penalty for the same crime.
The British had been trampling other people’s sovereignty and law like India with impunity for a couple of hundreds of years already by then. Never a British was tried and punished for the crimes, murder or not, they committed since they supplanted the Spanish. British viewed themselves above all human beings and not bound by any other people’s law. The execution of the gunner made the British Council of Supercargos feel humiliated and devastated as well as being impotent and incompetent in the eyes of their superiors in London and their peers (other Europeans) in Guangzhou.
In order to cover their crimes and failures, the megalomaniac British decried Chinese legal system was barbaric and sanguinary relentlessly like Anonymous[338] is doing here to Russia. All the Europeans jumped on the British mudslinging bandwagon for the effort to gain extraterritoriality in China, so they could steal, loot, plunder, etc. Chinese wealth with impunity like Elizabeth I’s Sea Dogs. Soon after the “Lady Hughes” incident the view that entire Chinese legal system was barbaric and sanguinary or there is no law in China become the dominant representation of China ever since.
The British then engineered Opium Wars for the vengeance of their “Lady Hughes” humiliation, and set to destroy the last nation denying their piracy and other unscrupulous deeds on the moral high ground. If history can be any guidance, the Anglo is not going to stop at smearing Russia; more vicious plot is going to come.
No doubt we need a reminder of the pathetic strain of Chinese nationalism that regurgitates old grievances from times long past which should inspire Chinese people first with a determination to find the institutional failures responsible for China’s failures from the moment modernity started to dawn. We need a reminder by hearing the symptoms you embody so we can fairly anticipate how Machiavellian [not an insult] Chinese leaders will behave as they accord some priority to pleasing the masses.
But you should also take note that sounding unintelligent – even in an abusive rant intended to offend – is at best bad tactics. For example your taking Anonymous’s comment to prove anything – as in your first sentence – is beyond bizarre it is so idiotic. Worthy only of a 10 year olds’ playground. Do spare us on UR please.
That is the positive side of using past or history, but for the morally defunct psychopathic repeat crime offenders, past is the thing they want to hide, so they can repeat crimes without moral burden, if not claiming moral high ground.
I use procedure established in the science and historical fact to prove the British/Anglo is a repeat crime offender, the poisoning episode in Salisbury is the same crime pattern the British/Anglo committed in the “Lady Hughes” episode. But if you only use denial and baseless allegation to white wash the fact that British/Anglo as repeat offender, it seems you are doing a poor job comparing to Colin Powell’s allegation that Iraqi has WMD with fake Photoshop evidence.
Cry me a river,whiner.
This is like nothing. Watch what happens if they start the war. Then they will shut us down completely. During the war, there is only one truth – theirs. They cannot afford to have “an alternative media selection” and let us stay informed.
https://s20.postimg.org/s9tz0hl8d/Jaish_Prisoners_Evac.jpg
So these are the 'good guys' for whom Dump is sending the United States to war...?If he is as stupid as all that...then I certainly hope that the Russians don't pull their punches...At this point Dump is beyond redemption...the sooner his disillusioned base cuts him loose the better...
FB:
No, they most certainly are NOT. The problem is not with them talking about conspiracies, conspiracies do take place all the time…
Problem is these guys are disinformation, especially Duffy.
http://www.bollyn.com/14934/
Also, both Duff and Dean were 100% supporters of the ZUS/NATO war on Libya, and became furious when several readers protested and confronted them in the comment sections, which led to censorship. Maybe Duffy boy’s defense contracts he claims to have in Africa and the ME had something to do with that.
Interesting to see you seemingly backing the (literally stupid) government line on this. If there are "Konspiracy Kooks" in this case, it's certainly the people who actually believe the nonsense put about by the May government and all the usual suspects about a supposed Russian conspiracy to create a disastrous diplomatic mess in the process of trying to use a fantastically complicated scheme to kill a former spy they clearly didn't care much about and whom the UK intel people clearly didn't think was at all at risk (for all their transparent lies after the fact about a supposed "pattern" of Russian killings of such people) since they were quite happy for him to live openly under his own name, without protection and with his address a matter of public record.
So you're a Konspiracy Kook, eh? I suppose that means you believe the remarkably similar nonsense about the Assad government launching chemical attacks whenever it's most disadvantageous for them and most useful for the usual warmongering suspects? Seems odd to believe in one daft Konspiracy Theory without adding the other one as well, since they are superficially so similar and seem to appeal to broadly the same types of people.
I hadn't realised you were suffering so badly from Putin Derangement Syndrome.
I do recall svigor trying to defend the Trump 2017 Shayrat missile strike….
If memory serves, he did so very weakly on the grounds that the Syrians might really have launched a gas attack… but I suspect if it had been president obomber instead of the bozo…
Zionists currently think their best move is to side with the leftists, because diaspora Jewry. They think they'll be eaten last, something like that. So a conversation with a Zionist is ultimately about tactics, not motives. Leftists speak a whole other, alien language. There's no reasoning with them.
A pox on both their houses, but I stand by what I said; I'd rather share a foxhole with a Zionist.
Say what you will about the Israelis, but I don't see them on TUR calling Trump's wall "crazy." I love how obtuse Konspiracy Kooks are. The only idiots on the planet who haven't heard of signature killings intended to send a message. Konspiracy Kooks: "WTF? Why would drug dealers behead people or give them Colombian neck ties when bullets are so much more efficient, and don't send a message? LOLZ."
Dumb fucks.
Svigor,
Let me perfectly clear; only a DUMB FUCK could possibly believe the ludicrous nonsense about Putin ordering the poisoning of the Skripals…
So… are you a DUMB FUCK, or is it merely a case of extreme intellectual dishonesty?
Btw, I remember when you tried to make a case that the Syrian government had gassed some folks in Syria, when your hero, the orange Bozo, ordered a criminal missile strike on Syria…
Again, only dumb fucks believe that the Syrian government, then or NOW, gassed civilians in Syria.
Not only there was never proof, but there was never motive, much less in the past 2 years…
Only stupid idiots fall for such crude atrocity propaganda… then there are those who push this shit knowing perfectly well that the stories are false… which one are you? Rhetorical question…
You have denounced the, what is it you call them, Russian flatheads, ultranats? The types can be really quite annoying and dishonest, particularly when dealing with Russia’s imperial PAST, but you are their mirror image, a zamerican flathead/ultranat, eh?
Which is WORSE, because, see, after the collapse of the Soviet Empire, Russia has basically given up imperialism, but the ZUS, oh, it merely aims at full spectrum dominance!
I’ll tell ya what; since you would like to share a foxhole with the Zionist shibags, your chance may come soon, check it out!
With more Palestinians than Jews, Israel is waging a numerical war of attrition
by Jonathan Cook / The National – 2 April 2018
https://www.jonathan-cook.net/2018-04-03/with-more-palestinians-than-jews-israel-waging-war-of-attrition/
I recall his performance in front of your Senate in 2005 when he basically tore them a new one. If you haven't seen it, it's worth a watch:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5u1skEoqLs
(Galloway's on from around 6:30)
As for Carlson, I like his overall politics much better and I've seen a few good performances from him, but with this particular one, given the context and timing, he earned Galloway-like status imo, in the sense that he deserves respect from both sides of the partisan political divide.
Thank you for that video – I do recall watching it on CSPAN at the time and marveling at his enviable oratorial skills in eviscerating those two ziocons, Coleman and Levin. I wish there were more of him in the world and his performances were visible to more of our somnambulant citizenry. If he were able to run for president of this country, I would support him with all of my resources. But alas, we appear to be suffering from a lack of moral leadership as demonstrated by the gaggle of venal presidents since JFK who have been foisted on us under the banner of democratic choice.
1. Moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem (yawn)
2. Threatening to end the Iran nuclear agreement (idiotic, but will hasten the end the US financial stranglehold)
3. building a wall along the Mexican border. (Go Donald!)
Deep data mining, medicine, banks, investment pundits and all other scientific fields keep past events as invaluable foundation to do their research, development and projection of the future. Even in court your past is the evidence to convict or disprove of your crime. Without past we have no future; only constantly referring to the past/history we can avoid past mistakes and create better future.
That is the positive side of using past or history, but for the morally defunct psychopathic repeat crime offenders, past is the thing they want to hide, so they can repeat crimes without moral burden, if not claiming moral high ground.
I use procedure established in the science and historical fact to prove the British/Anglo is a repeat crime offender, the poisoning episode in Salisbury is the same crime pattern the British/Anglo committed in the “Lady Hughes” episode. But if you only use denial and baseless allegation to white wash the fact that British/Anglo as repeat offender, it seems you are doing a poor job comparing to Colin Powell’s allegation that Iraqi has WMD with fake Photoshop evidence.
what, one wonders, is to be done with people like me?
do I have too much power? Am I (and others like me) foisting all the wars and globalism and all the rest?
it was the British WASPs who voted for Brexit
it was the American WASPs who voted for Trump, because he said he'd end the wars, and do other common-sense things. Like end the ZUS government's overt war on it's dying WASP population.
I can hardly think of a group of people more marginalized and disenfranchised than America's WASPs. And sure, they're being betrayed by their own, of course, but no more so than the Catholics are being betrayed by the Vatican.
the cowardice and venality of the goyim leadership is fulsome across the landscape, from Catholic France and Italy and Poland and beyond. And yes, it includes the WASPs of England and the ZUS, but to pretend that all of these evils are emanating out of the WASP power structure, even as WASPs are a dying breed- their nations invaded, and their identity demonized, is beyond ludicrous.
Jake and Jilles Dystrka are still fighting the reformation
If either/both could get their hands on Heinrich Graetz's History of the Jewish People, vol. 5, Graetz traces the influence of Manasseh ben Israel ??? on first, Dutch Europeans then British, especially Cromwell.
https://archive.org/stream/cu31924028590028/cu31924028590028_djvu.txt
Absolutely. Under the Putin regime, the body count of his enemies has grown. He put the "de Thirty-four Russian journalists in the last decade just somehow "died". Occam's Razor applies here.
Consider also that Putin played a major role in the Russian "Deep State".
windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2018/04/russia-has-deep-state-too-and-putin-has.html
Let’s say it was Putin just for arguments sake and it is a possibility. Wouldn’t he already have planned ahead to counter the predictable response by the Brits?
"Sir - let slone 'sir' - Savile"! Really! Worthy of the Turkish cleaner.
And the idea tbat Savile was in any way Establishmentt (unless you are like Alice's friend Humpty Dumpty in your ussge) is ludicrous.
Perhaps you have in mind a different Savile.
The “sir” Savile — a vicious heartless pedophile and friend to many influential Brits — was indeed the Establishment: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Savile
Here are the facts:
“Savile was made a life member of the British Gypsy Council in 1975, becoming the first “outsider” to be made a member. …
Savile became a friend of Margaret Thatcher… He reportedly spent eleven consecutive New Year’s Eves at Chequers with Thatcher and her family… Letters released in December 2012 by the National Archives under the thirty-year rule confirm the close friendship between Savile and Thatcher.
In 1984, he was accepted as a member of the Athenaeum, a gentlemen’s club in London’s Pall Mall, after being proposed by Cardinal Basil Hume.
Savile met Prince Charles through mutual charity interests, and Charles reportedly sent him gifts on his 80th birthday and a note reading: “Nobody will ever know what you have done for this country, Jimmy. This is to go some way in thanking you for that.”
In the 1972 New Year Honours, Savile was appointed Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, entitled to append “OBE” to his signature.
In the 1990 Queen’s Birthday Honours he was made a Knight Bachelor “for charitable services”, entitled to use the honorific prefix “Sir“. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher had made four attempts to have him knighted before succeeding in her final year in office.
Savile was honoured with a Papal knighthood by being made a Knight Commander of the Pontifical Equestrian Order of Saint Gregory the Great (KCSG) by Pope John Paul II in 1990.
– There were more awards and prestigious memberships.
It was widely known that Savile was a vicious pedophile. Similar to Blair, Savile had been protected by his powerful friends.
“Immediately after Savile’s death, the BBC’s Newsnight programme began an investigation into reports that he was a sexual abuser. … Newsnight also discovered that Surrey Police had investigated allegations of abuse against Savile. … There was no public mention of the Newsnight investigation into Savile at the time … there had been a cover-up by the BBC. …
By 19 October 2012, police were pursuing 400 lines of inquiry based on testimony from 200 witnesses via 14 police forces across the UK.”
“It is now known that Jimmy Savile sexually abused hundreds of children and women at the height of his fame. Investigators believe the late Top of the Pops host preyed on around 500 vulnerable victims as young as two years old at institutions including the BBC’s broadcasting studios, 14 hospitals and 20 children’s hospitals across England.” https://www.theguardian.com/media/2014/jun/26/jimmy-savile-sexual-abuse-timeline
Sputnik now reporting that the SAA has found the filming site of the white helmets latest stunt…
So the rats left in such a hurry that they left their gear behind…
Here is their handiwork again for all to see…I just keep thinking of these poor children in the video that these assholes are abusing in the making of this chemical child pornography…
Problem is these guys are disinformation, especially Duffy.
http://www.bollyn.com/14934/ Also, both Duff and Dean were 100% supporters of the ZUS/NATO war on Libya, and became furious when several readers protested and confronted them in the comment sections, which led to censorship. Maybe Duffy boy's defense contracts he claims to have in Africa and the ME had something to do with that.
Sorry LK and FB, but the truth is somewhere between the two of you. I do consume VT, almost regularly but, of course, consider it always as potential disinformation from the US military intelligence. Only the things which get corroborated by totally unrelated sites pass muster.
As I am sure you are both well aware, sometimes you can understand a lot by reading propaganda.
Actually, it is more interesting to me how Glenn Greenwald finally completely exposed himself as a sellout. For an undisclosed amount of money he sold the remaining Snowden info back to the regime via Omidyar, but he continued writing critical articles for a little while. Now, he has openly come out in support of the regime’s CW lies. Now he burns out the last grains of his credibility and retires a wealthy man. Snowden has destroyed his own life so that this PoS queer member of the tribe can retire into comfort and luxury.
His sugar daddy Moneybags Omidyar is neck deep in the Deep State Mockingbird tradition...
Proving once again how stoopid Zionists really are, apparently you’re a “white supremacist” for trying to save non-white, brown Arabs lives, and the world too, by the way:
White Supremacists Defend Assad, Warn Trump: Don’t Let Israel Force You Into War With Syria
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-white-supremacists-call-syrian-chemical-attack-false-flag-operation-1.5988679
and some more kiddie holohoax brainwashing while WW3 nuclear holocaust is on the horizon:
‘Never Again Education Act’ to Teach American Students About Holocaust
https://www.algemeiner.com/2018/04/10/never-again-education-act-to-teach-american-students-about-holocaust/
A draft of the “Never Again Education Act” calls Holocaust education “a national imperative to educate students in the United States so that they may explore the lessons that the Holocaust provides for all people, sensitize communities to the circumstances that gave rise to the Holocaust, and help youth be less susceptible to the falsehood of Holocaust denial and distortion and to the destructive messages of hate that arise from Holocaust denial and distortion.”
NY Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the lead sponsor of the legislation, will promote the bill on Tuesday at the Olga Lengyel Institute for Holocaust Studies and Human Rights in New York City, accompanied by representatives of Hadassah, B’nai B’rith International and the Association of Holocaust Organizations.
Also sponsoring the bill are Reps. Peter Roskam, R-Ill.; Ted Deutch, D-Fla.; Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla.; Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.; Kay Granger, R-Texas; Nita Lowey, D-N.Y.; and Dan Donovan, R-N.Y. Lowey and Granger both sit on the House of Appropriations Subcommittee.
Cain’t fix stoopid!
Newsweak calls Tucker Carlson a White Nationist, dabbler in conspiracy theories
https://www.yahoo.com/news/syria-gas-attack-conspiracy-theories-201328447.html
Syria Gas Attack Conspiracy Theories Fueled by Tucker Carlson and Far-Right Fringe
Of the 30 or so comments I read, a uuuge majority were scornful of the article, its author, the magazine, and the mindset.
Regarding fukus shenanigans,
How could we omit the CIA/MI6 ‘greatest hit‘, the 1965 genocide of 3M Indonesians ‘leftists suspects’ ,
The mother of all regime changes ???
The Skriptal caper looks like kindergarten stuff compared to that 1965 genocide.
fukus orchestrated that bloodbath to remove prez Sukarno cuZ he’s pro Beijing.
MI6 planted disinfo in HK media about an imminent China sponsored coup , supported by ethnic Chinese fifth columns.
CIA planted ‘evidence’ of Chinese supplied arms , to be conveniently ‘discovered’ by Indon police. [1]
That devious plot provoked a bloodbath by jihadists death squads against the PKI communists members and ethnic Chinese indons.
CIA whistle blower, John Mcgehee,
[2]
[1]
U.S. officials were particularly interested in linking the September 30th plotters to Beijing. They helped to spread stories about China’s alleged involvement and reported on caches of weapons purportedly “discovered” by the Indonesian army with the hammer and sickle conveniently stamped on them. “
We have bonanza chance to nail chicoms on disastrous events in Indonesia,” Green wrote the State Department. He urged a “continuation [of] covert propaganda” as one of the “best means of spreading [the] idea of chicom complicity
https://monthlyreview.org/2015/12/01/the-united-states-and-the-19651966-mass-murders-in-indonesia/
[2]
http://www.whale.to/b/stockwell1.html
‘Company‘ veterans are so proud of that CIA’S greatest hit,
they still reminiscent fondly over it around the water cooler, until this very day.
—————————————————
I hope they keep on fighting the good fight. I’m learning a lot.
If either/both could get their hands on Heinrich Graetz’s History of the Jewish People, vol. 5, Graetz traces the influence of Manasseh ben Israel ??? on first, Dutch Europeans then British, especially Cromwell.
https://archive.org/stream/cu31924028590028/cu31924028590028_djvu.txt
http://www.unz.com/book/heinrich_graetz__history-of-the-jews/
That is the positive side of using past or history, but for the morally defunct psychopathic repeat crime offenders, past is the thing they want to hide, so they can repeat crimes without moral burden, if not claiming moral high ground.
I use procedure established in the science and historical fact to prove the British/Anglo is a repeat crime offender, the poisoning episode in Salisbury is the same crime pattern the British/Anglo committed in the “Lady Hughes” episode. But if you only use denial and baseless allegation to white wash the fact that British/Anglo as repeat offender, it seems you are doing a poor job comparing to Colin Powell’s allegation that Iraqi has WMD with fake Photoshop evidence.
So what important lessons do you derive from the failure of the great Han people for 300+ years to cope with the innovations stemming from a tiny handful of people in Europe?
this was a model operation that should be copied elsewhere in the world
Copy They did ,over and over again, until this very day…..
Another special relationship made in hell,
You’ve seen fukusIsrael, fukusIndia,
Here’s exhibit fukusIndonsia.
A special relationship which requires Washington to look the other way when the Indon army murdered US citizens…..
Sounds familiar ???
———————————-
U.S. Secretary Of State Condoleeza Rice’s recent visit to Jakarta was the concluding act in the Bush administration’s five-year drive to whitewash the Indonesian military’s sordid past, green light Indonesia’s occupation of West Papua, and forge another l ink in Washington’s plan to ring China with U.S. military bases and allies.
To appease Jakarta, Washington exonerated the notorious indon army from the murder of several US citizens and framed a dozen of innocent people instead, just to get the Indons onboard its coveted anti Chinese bandwagon.
what a lovely country !
The one incid ent that caused the TNI trouble with the U.S. Congress, however, involved accusations that it had a role in the 2002 murder of two American teachers and an Indonesian colleague near the huge Freeport McMoRan gold and copper mine in West Papua.
The TNI cl aimed the attack was engineered by the Free Papua Movement (OPM), a group resisting Indonesia’s 1969 unilateral seizure of West Papua.
But the OPM vigorously denied any involvement in the ambush, and human rights groups and the local police instead implicated Kopassus.
A police report argued that the OPM “never attacks white people,” and found that the teachers were killed with an M-16, the TNI’s basic weapon. The OPM is generally armed with bows and arrows. Based on the investigation of the incident, then Police Chief of West Papua concluded that the TNI was behind the ambush.
Attorney General John Ashcroft and the FBI soon rode to Wolfowitz and Rice’s rescue, indicting self-described OPM “commander” Anth onius Wamang for the attack, even though the OPM says Wamang works for Kopassus. This past January, the FBI helped arrest Wamang and 11 other civilians, including a priest, a teenager and several farmers, for the murders.
The arrests allowed the Bush adm inistration to declare Indonesia a “strategic partner,” and waive congressional restrictions on military aid.
http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com/issue/2006-03-31/article/23790?headline=Column-Dispatches-FromThe-Edge-Tales-From-the-South-Pacific-Condoleezza-Does-Indonesia-By-Conn-Hallinan–
What nobody seems to have picked up is the emphasis – and red lines – on Gas; gas, gas attacks. Why is gas so much worse than being dismembered, disembowelled, and mutilated by high explosives? Certainly I would favour unconsciousness and death by gas before being smashed to pieces by depleted uranium.
These relentlessly repeated claims are an exercise with the dual purpose of providing a subliminal message about the greatest tragedy in human history, repeated ad nauseam. The massive ‘gassing’ of European Jews some 65 years ago. Lest we forget.
said:
“These relentlessly repeated claims are an exercise with the dual purpose of providing a subliminal message about the greatest tragedy in human history, repeated ad nauseam. The massive ‘gassing’ of European Jews some 65 years ago. Lest we forget.”
“These ridiculous, suicidal gas attacks by Assad seem to coincide not only with battleground victories against the head-choppers, but co-incidentally with Israel’s murderous attacks on unarmed Palestinians “throwing stones”.”
- Indeed, here’s another propganda piece timed to distract from the latest Jew slaughter of Palestinians:
‘article: ‘Is There Anything Left To Say About the “Holocaust”?’
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=11704
- There was no gassing of Jews, period. There is zero proof, the claims are scientifically impossible.
Get off your knees.
Chemistry of Auschwitz / Birkenau
The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Chechens_in_the_Russian_Empire
Seriously? Jew dominated Wikipedia being truthful about Russia?
Don’t make me laugh.
see:
How Israel and Its ‘Partisans’ Work to Censor the Internet
http://www.unz.com/article/how-israel-and-its-partisans-work-to-censor-the-internet/
and:
Zionist Wikipedia Editing Course
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/139189
http://www.codoh.com
I am pretty sure that it was not ordered within the British government and that most of the British government don't know where it came from, but are willing to believe it was Russia.
While the CIA does have plenty of form on assassinations, the risk if they were found to be assassinating in Britain seems quite high due to the close CIA links with the UK intelligence sector. But CIA agents could have paid someone else to do it.
Mossad is the one group that can act freely in the UK, has a record of assassinating scientists, engineers etc here, and unlike CIA, can take the risk of being caught. So it's a possibility - OTOH Israel has shown a lot less anti-Russian hatred than the US Deep State has.
Normally I'd assume it was indeed Russia - I thought there was plenty of evidence the Polonium poisoning was Russia - and it still seems possible, but US or Mossad must be at least equally likely in this case. It's just possible it could have been British initiated but I doubt it.
I do think it's most likely the person who actually poisoned them was not an employee of any agency.
” OTOH Israel has shown a lot less anti-Russian hatred than the US Deep State has.”
‘Israel and the US Deep state’, a distinction without a difference.
http://www.codoh.com
Interesting to see you seemingly backing the (literally stupid) government line on this. If there are "Konspiracy Kooks" in this case, it's certainly the people who actually believe the nonsense put about by the May government and all the usual suspects about a supposed Russian conspiracy to create a disastrous diplomatic mess in the process of trying to use a fantastically complicated scheme to kill a former spy they clearly didn't care much about and whom the UK intel people clearly didn't think was at all at risk (for all their transparent lies after the fact about a supposed "pattern" of Russian killings of such people) since they were quite happy for him to live openly under his own name, without protection and with his address a matter of public record.
So you're a Konspiracy Kook, eh? I suppose that means you believe the remarkably similar nonsense about the Assad government launching chemical attacks whenever it's most disadvantageous for them and most useful for the usual warmongering suspects? Seems odd to believe in one daft Konspiracy Theory without adding the other one as well, since they are superficially so similar and seem to appeal to broadly the same types of people.
I hadn't realised you were suffering so badly from Putin Derangement Syndrome.
Svigor is a bit on the slower side. Russia’s public position is that they don’t have those weapons. Now, whether anyone wants to accept that or not is immaterial. This is what they want the world to believe and that’s the message they’re sending.
So, Svigor’s proposal that they’d use a nerve agent for “signature killings intended to send a message” is obviously wrong. I believe he also lost the right to call anyone a “dumb fuck”. At least for a while.
Agree completely on dirtbag Greenwald…never did take him as anything more than a limited hangout schmoe…
His sugar daddy Moneybags Omidyar is neck deep in the Deep State Mockingbird tradition…
If either/both could get their hands on Heinrich Graetz's History of the Jewish People, vol. 5, Graetz traces the influence of Manasseh ben Israel ??? on first, Dutch Europeans then British, especially Cromwell.
https://archive.org/stream/cu31924028590028/cu31924028590028_djvu.txt
Actually, the entire massive six volume set is online here, in a much more convenient and readable form, fully searchable as well:
http://www.unz.com/book/heinrich_graetz__history-of-the-jews/
The Gutenberg version is offline; you've cornered the market.
Thank you for everything that you do, Ron Unz. You are one in 300 million.
Can the U.S. Respond to the Syria Chemical Weapons Attack without Risking Escalation?After a seemingly sanguine introduction -- Heller tightens the frame to fit a preconceived image: That last bit is problematic: if gassed "areas are rendered unlivable," will the British be holding hosts of quiet funerals for fallen White Helmet rescuers who entered the areas and came in body-contact with victims?Heller next constructs a scenario intended to provide a rationale for the Syrian government to have made the attack, then reports that Though Israel declined to comment, Heller noted that If all is fair in love and war, one must forebear pointing out the hypocrisy of Israel attacking a Syrian target from Lebanese airspace in retaliation for Iran flying drones over Israeli airspace. However, the same logic conveys the right to Iran and/or Syria and/or Russia to attack an Israeli launching site in retaliation for its attacks on Syria.But even wars have rules, that civilized people comply with -- statesmen like Sergei Lavrov and Vladimir Putin understand this. But when the adversary/aggressor is a psychopath who disdains convention's rules and limits, then what?Israel is not like a drunk or addict that has hit the wall -- such a person is, at that point, ready for intensive rehabilitation. But a psychopath is not in that category. What huge imago made
A psychopathic god?
- W H AudenHow does one deal with a psychopath?
How does one deal with a rabid dog? Can a rabid dog be medicated, or re-trained?
What signals do Israelis send about how an entity that fails to comply with demanded norms should be treated? Israelis insist that such entities respond "only to force." Projection may be as close to insight as a psychopath can get.If it is the case that Israel can only be dealt with by force, that the rabid dog must be put down, then what are we to make of Phil Weiss's recent claim that Israel's attacks on Palestinians has caused American Jews to distance themselves from Israel.
Does that mean they will ignore the mad dog as long as it does not roam on their street, or does that mean they will agree that for the good of their own neighborhood as well as the entire community, the dog must be put down?
“Red Crescent Says No Evidence of Chemical Attack in Syria’s Douma”
Yup. Not that it matters to the War Bitch. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ws-ko2SD-HY&feature=youtu.be UNSC meets to discuss reports of chemical attack in Syria Streamed live
There’s some resistance … (Building, I hope.)
H/T to Robert Naiman of “Just Foreign Policy” for this Alert.
White Supremacists Defend Assad, Warn Trump: Don’t Let Israel Force You Into War With Syria
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-white-supremacists-call-syrian-chemical-attack-false-flag-operation-1.5988679
and some more kiddie holohoax brainwashing while WW3 nuclear holocaust is on the horizon:
‘Never Again Education Act’ to Teach American Students About Holocaust
https://www.algemeiner.com/2018/04/10/never-again-education-act-to-teach-american-students-about-holocaust/
A draft of the “Never Again Education Act” calls Holocaust education “a national imperative to educate students in the United States so that they may explore the lessons that the Holocaust provides for all people, sensitize communities to the circumstances that gave rise to the Holocaust, and help youth be less susceptible to the falsehood of Holocaust denial and distortion and to the destructive messages of hate that arise from Holocaust denial and distortion.”
NY Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the lead sponsor of the legislation, will promote the bill on Tuesday at the Olga Lengyel Institute for Holocaust Studies and Human Rights in New York City, accompanied by representatives of Hadassah, B’nai B’rith International and the Association of Holocaust Organizations.
Also sponsoring the bill are Reps. Peter Roskam, R-Ill.; Ted Deutch, D-Fla.; Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla.; Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.; Kay Granger, R-Texas; Nita Lowey, D-N.Y.; and Dan Donovan, R-N.Y. Lowey and Granger both sit on the House of Appropriations Subcommittee.
Cain't fix stoopid!
Bob’s yer uncle:
Newsweak calls Tucker Carlson a White Nationist, dabbler in conspiracy theories
https://www.yahoo.com/news/syria-gas-attack-conspiracy-theories-201328447.html
Syria Gas Attack Conspiracy Theories Fueled by Tucker Carlson and Far-Right Fringe
Of the 30 or so comments I read, a uuuge majority were scornful of the article, its author, the magazine, and the mindset.
Something is fundamentally wrong with the rabid bear . Alcoholism , krokodil and heroin may mask the symptoms but we all see the utter rot in the negative birth rate , low life expectancy , high suicude rate , high homicide rate , high abortion rate and rampant alcoholism and drug addiction. The men are drunks and theives and the women are sluts .
Go away.
http://www.unz.com/book/heinrich_graetz__history-of-the-jews/
Thank you.
The Gutenberg version is offline; you’ve cornered the market.
Thank you for everything that you do, Ron Unz. You are one in 300 million.
*There is no "land of Mohammed." His mission had nothing to do with land--it was about human hearts. Also, proper spelling is Muhammad. Indeed, when his daughter after his death, asked the first caliph (Muhammad's closest companion) if she could have a few things of her father, she was told that "a prophet has no possessions."
*There are no Islamic countries, but there are Muslim-majority countries. As scholars have noted, the correct comparison should be between Christ and Koran, not Christ and Muhammad, because (according to both Christianity and Islam), Christ is the word of God just as for Muslims the Koran is the word of God.
Please don’t get me wrong, I am simply noting the minor irony of correcting one spelling, while getting another one wrong.
The correct spelling for “Koran” is Qur’an, or more simply Quran.
Peace
Newsweak calls Tucker Carlson a White Nationist, dabbler in conspiracy theories
https://www.yahoo.com/news/syria-gas-attack-conspiracy-theories-201328447.html
Syria Gas Attack Conspiracy Theories Fueled by Tucker Carlson and Far-Right Fringe
Of the 30 or so comments I read, a uuuge majority were scornful of the article, its author, the magazine, and the mindset.
Great news. People have become resistant to these cheap shaming tactics. “Conspiracy”? “Fringe”? Lol!
It isn't only the Jews and the Moslems who will have cause to regret the war to end all (White) wars which is fast approaching.
If such dire predictions come to pass, please remember that our regret will anyway be a short lived, like in, we won’t be around to regret any more. In a another life, in a blessed abode, we true monotheists are promised not to even comprehend what “regret” means.
But, the godless heathen polytheist human worshippers who will most definitely initiate the “war to end all wars” will have an eternity of regret, as they get their multi-coloured hides roasted.
He makes great points, and I'm encouraged that he's allowed to do so on to a big and important audience.
I remember when his predecessor, Bill O'Rielly, claimed to have seen the evidence of Saddam's WMD, and told his audience, on the run up to war, and I was appalled. As indeed, it turned out he too was lying.
When the ZUSA was entrenched in the highly profitable war on Vietnam, there seemed to be no way to end it. Protests in the streets and at the universities, and anger at the war and war pig$ seemed to no avail.
But then a phenomena began. Fragging.
one wonders....
at seven minutes in, Carlson interviews a senator. The senator does his best to lie and deceive, as only a ZUS senator can. But Tucker eviscerates him on screen.
now if this senator, and others like him, were themselves put into peril by these serial, treasonous wars for Israel, would they still be so keen to have Americans die, slaughtering innocent people- to bolster and benefit the main enemy of America; Israel?
I imagine the parent of a young American, who's life was sacrificed to augment the career of Lindsey Graham. Or other Americans who're fed up with the endless wars for Israel, and are willing to do something about the treasonous scum who're demanding and foisting all of these Satanic wars.
Just as Tucker says, any general who advocates for these wars, should be required to actually visit a battlefield, so too I wonder about the politicians, and how they eventually have to go home, and live among their constituents. What if some of the worst of them, like Graham for instance, were to actually suffer some consequence for all the evil he's done, and continues to do?
Of course I'm not advocating anything illegal. Just ruminating on potential solutions to the Eternal Wars for Israel - which are nothing more or less than a continuation of the first two World Wars (for Israel) duh
END the FED!
(or watch your nation bankrupted and looted and made to die for Israel)
I recently listened to an interview with Ron Paul on the Tom Woods show in which Ron said that when he was in congress he had stopped going to the security briefings given for congressmen because he thought they were just propaganda!
I found it incredible that the back-channel information they’re all getting constantly is questionable enough to be obvious to an honest man.