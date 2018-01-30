“Let’s Keep Donald Trump

When President Donald Trump traveled to Davos last week, the second foreign head of government he met with was Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu. When the expected groveling before Bibi was concluded the rest of the world learned that Trump is right on board the Netanyahu bandwagon when it comes to making sure that the Palestinians somehow disappear. Trump flat-out lied in asserting that “I can tell you that Israel does want to make peace,” a line that comes straight out of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs playbook, but drew a frown from Bibi when he suggested there might actually have to be some concessions from both sides to reach an agreement. Netanyahu does not do concessions.
President Trump, who has no coherent Middle Eastern policy apart from abject deference to Israel, was particularly miffed because the Palestinians had “disrespected” Mike Pence on his visit to the region earlier in the week. They had refused to meet with the U.S. Vice President over the issue of Israel’s claimed sovereignty in all of Jerusalem, which the Administration endorsed and claims to have “taken off the [negotiating] table.”
In response to the Palestinian affront, Trump threatened to cut any aid going to Ramallah unless its leaders get their pathetic asses back to participate in U.S. brokered negotiations where everyone can sit around and talk while the Israelis systematically devour what is left of the West Bank. “That money is on the table and that money’s not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace,” he said. Someone should have told The Donald that U.S. assistance goes largely to pay and train a Palestinian police force that works hand-in-hand with the Israeli occupiers to prevent attacks on Israelis. But hey, being president means you never have to say you’re sorry when you screw things up.
Trump has already cut in half the money going to United Nations relief efforts helping Palestinian refugees, many of whom still live in camps seventy years after the Jews stole their homes. Donald Trump is right of course. Why throw money at ragheads when you can instead suck up to the infinitely more powerful and wealthy world Jewry that the sly and slimy Netanyahu claims to represent?
Meanwhile back at home multiple moves are underway to get rid of Trump, ranging from declaring him mentally incompetent to impeachment for perjury or for lack of good manners. I would like to see him go due to his sheer fecklessness, particularly if he can take Mattis, McMaster, Pompeo, Tillerson and Haley with him. But there is a serious fly in the ointment, namely what would come next? The answer is President Mike Pence.
Mike Pence caught some heat during the campaign because of some of his idiosyncrasies like “never eat[ing] alone with a woman other than his wife.” Whether that was true because of the apparently overwhelming sexual urges that seem to afflict nearly all congressmen and Hollywood producers, or because of something in the Bible, or even to avoid possible allegations of misbehavior, was not at all clear.
And speaking of the Bible, Pence is both a Christian fundamentalist and a dispensationalist, which means that he thinks every word in the Good Book is literally true and that Christianity is going through phases or dispensations that will lead to the rapture of true believers into heaven followed by the wrath of God descending on those who refuse to see the light.
The odd thing about people like Pence is that they stick like glue to their Scofield Reference Bibles but apparently rarely venture into the New Testament part with its talk of compassion and forgiveness. They much prefer the fire and brimstone in the Jewish part with Joshua smiting and Philistines (Palestines?) falling left and right. Pence and his co-believers, who are sometimes labeled Christian Zionists, consider Jews to be the Chosen People of God and Israel’s creation and survival are all part of the master plan that will lead to the end of the world as we know it. The re-creation of a Jewish state and the gathering in of as many of the world’s Jews as possible is seen as a critical step to achieve the Second Coming of Christ, which Pence and his associates fervently hope will occur soon. At that point, it is assumed that the Jews will realize that Christ is truly their Messiah and will mass-convert. If they do not they will be consumed in fire like all the other unbelievers.
Well, Pence is undeniably a true believer in the worst way, but he can choose to believe whatever he likes. The problem with him is that, given his senior role in the government, his firmly held religious beliefs are no longer a personal issue. They inevitably have political, economic and national security consequences for all Americans, not just for those who see things as he does. Only 20% of Americans actually go to church and of those only a portion are aligned with Pence on what Christianity means, suggesting that his is a minority viewpoint within a minority viewpoint.
Pence’s views on the Middle East as influenced by his particular religiosity were on full display during his recent trip to Israel, a country that he has visited eight times. The Vice President’s speech before the Knesset first required the removal of all Arab members of that body, who had loudly expressed their disapproval of what they knew was coming.
Pence was applauded frequently by those who remained, particularly when he praised Israel effusively or damned Iran. Ironically perhaps, no one in the audience seemed to be too disturbed by the ultimate meaning of his evangelical fervor in that the End of Days and battle of Armageddon that he looks forward to will also be the end for Jews who do not convert, a point that was commented on drily by the Haaretz newspaper. But the gathering was really all about Pence expressing his personal commitment to unlimited and uncritical support by Washington for Israel, so theological niceties were politely ignored.
The speech itself explains what a Pence presidency would look like in regards to the Middle East. He began with the usual sucking-up to one’s hosts that politicians are so good at, “…I am here to convey a simple message from the heart of the American people: America stands with Israel. We stand with Israel because your cause is our cause, your values are our values, and your fight is our fight. We stand with Israel because we believe in right over wrong, in good over evil, and in liberty over tyranny. We stand with Israel because that’s what Americans have always done…”
The scary thing is that Pence likely believes his own rhetoric. It would be hard to compress so much nonsense into a few sentences without looking completely ridiculous, but Pence in his zealotry seeks to convey a measure of rectitude relating to a whole basket of untruths without even breathing hard. First of all, the American people have never endorsed the relationship with Israel in any way and do not “stand with Israel” out of any conviction. Recent opinion polls suggest that most Americans are quite ambivalent about Israel and what it represents in spite of having been on the receiving end of more than fifty years of incessant propaganda extolling falsely “the only democracy in the Middle East.”
In truth, the Israeli special relationship is something that has been created and fostered by a corrupted-by-cash political class and a Jewish dominated media supported by a powerful and unscrupulous domestic Lobby backed up by an oligarchy of Jewish-Zionist billionaires. This line-up has created a national myth about Israel that could have been scripted by Leon Uris of Exodus fame.
As for values and causes, Americans would be appalled if they were to witness the misery inflicted on the Palestinians by the Israelis. Right over wrong? Good over evil? Where is the justice for the Palestinians in that Israel’s government is itself evil, an apartheid state that denies benefits to its own citizens if they adhere to the wrong religion. Tyranny? That’s what occurs in the West Bank and in the strangling of Gaza every single day, to include the beating and shooting of children and legless protesters.
And Pence even had a crumb to throw to the audience back at home regarding the impending move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, saying “Our president made his decision, in his words, ‘In the best interests of the American people.’” Sure Mike, shifting the U.S. Embassy was an astute move made by a completely ignorant chief executive at the urging of an Israeli citizen billionaire contributor named Sheldon Adelson, who owns lots of casinos, backed up by the president’s son-in-law and a bunch of Orthodox Jewish advisers. Lots of real American interest there. It was a move that brings absolutely no benefit to the United States, quite the contrary, and which has, pari passu, made American travelers and businessmen even more hated overseas, turning them into targets for terrorism.
And then there is Iran… “the leading state sponsor of terror…a brutal dictatorship…seeking to dominate the Arab world…devoted more than $4 billion to malign activities in Syria, Lebanon and elsewhere…supported terrorist groups that even now sit on Israel’s doorstep…and, worst of all, the Iranian regime has pursued a clandestine nuclear program.” It is all another bowl of porridge. Iran has voluntarily given up its nuclear weapons program and was fighting ISIS in Syria. It is seen as a threat by neighbors like the Israelis and Saudis who have their own hegemonic ambitions. And if the poor Israelis have terrorist groups on their doorstep it is because they invited them there through their completely cynical support of al-Qaeda and ISIS in neighboring Syria.
Regarding Iran, Pence concluded to rapturous applause that “President Trump has said that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal immediately.” So, terminating a diplomatic success story and virtually guaranteeing that Iran will go nuclear, no doubt followed by Egypt and the Saudis, is seen by Pence and the Knesset as a good outcome because it is what Israel wants. Of course, the real intention on Netanyahu’s part is to go to war with the Iranians with the United States doing the fighting, so no wonder he’s smiling. Nice one Mike.
Pence concluded with “The miracle of Israel is an inspiration to the world. And the United States of America is proud to stand with Israel and her people, as allies and cherished friends.” Excuse me, but an openly racist Israel is hardly inspiring with its persistent playing of the victim card while it cynically exploits Washington to provide it with money, arms and political cover. And it is also no actual ally of the U.S., has never sent its soldiers to fight alongside Americans, and is hardly even a friend as evidenced by its record of interfering in U.S. domestic politics to receive billions of dollars annually from the American taxpayer. And nor would its recurrent theft of U.S.-developed high tech and defense secrets stand much scrutiny. But Mike was most likely not briefed on all that stuff, besides which, he probably received instructions on cherishing Israel directly from God.
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is www.councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is inform@cnionline.org.
“…I am here to convey a simple message from the heart of the American people: America stands with Israel. We stand with Israel because your cause is our cause, your values are our values, and your fight is our fight. We stand with Israel because we believe in right over wrong, in good over evil, and in liberty over tyranny. ”
I didn’t need to stick two fingers down my throat to spew.
http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?main_page=1http://holocausthandbooks.com/dl/HH-July2017-30secs+DonationPitch.mp4http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com
/pgiraldi/lets-keep-donald-trump/#comment-2182538
Sadly, very funny!
But maybe the reason Donald was so anxious to complete the quid with the embassy was precisely to preclude a Pence presidency from dangling itself as a potential carrot.
You have to wonder what Yahoo and his cohorts actually say behind the backs of dunces like Pence and Trump; that even when they loose a hand, like might have been thought at the last election, they can turn a loosing hand into gold!
Playing host to Laurel and Hardy must provide for at least some good laughs for them and the rest of the world, but it’s only useful in making the charade that much more transparent.
And the alternative was Hillary.
With Jew butt kissing and an expanded war on Euro white gentiles.
This is the end game of WASP culture. This is the natural end of the culture. This is where it was headed from its birth.
Identifying VP Pence, or anyone else for that matter, as a true believer calls to mind the book of that name by the San Francisco longshoreman philosopher Eric Hoffer. Mr. Hoffer’s True Believer is a kind of idealist given to extreme ideology with a likelihood of switching from one extreme position to its opposite over the course of a career. Rabid and rude Black Panther turned button down collar Republican Eldridge Cleaver is a good example. With this in mind, we can only hope that Mr. Geraldi is right in calling VP Pence a true believer. If that is the case and Eric Hoffer is right, then rapture could turn to rupture and see our VP become vehemently pro American at Israel’s loss. That is, if both are right.
If VP Pence is not a true believer in Hoffer’s sense, then might he be an opportunistic politician who may even truly believe his own bullshit? Does he eschew dining alone with any woman other than his wife simply to appear squeaky clean and avoid accusations? Does he suck up to Jews, because as a former radio talk show host he knows which side his matzo is buttered on? Who knows? He seems so good at it that maybe he, himself, doesn’t know.
Really, who cares, unless Mr. Geraldi is right and VP Pence is a true believer in Eric Hoffer’s sense of the term? That given, we could — just maybe — have our own peculiar redemption.
@The odd thing about people like Pence is that they stick like glue to their Scofield Reference Bibles but apparently rarely venture into the New Testament part with its talk of compassion and forgiveness.
Because he might read what St. Paul said what would happen when his dream of Armaggedon would be fulfilled:
“Now we beseech you, brethren, by the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, and by our gathering together unto him, 2 That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand. 3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; 4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God. 5 Remember ye not, that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things? 6 And now ye know what withholdeth that he might be revealed in his time. 7 For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. 8shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: 9 Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, 10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. 11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: 12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness” (2 Thessalonians 2:1-12)
He would understand that what he is wishing for is the Last Judgement, when there shall not be any ‘rapture’ for his ilk, but the casting in the Lake of Fire.
“The miracle of Israel is an inspiration to the world. And the United States of America is proud to stand with Israel and her people, as allies and cherished friends.”
Now, that is an utterance from a profoundly disturbed mind.
I’m no fan of Pence. Trump is a wildcard. It looks like peace and maybe unity in Korea. Pakistan is off the dole. Whether he considers such results successes or failures, I applaud.
Trump isn’t following the proper course for the empire. We have a huge trade deficit now. If he attempts to right that, it’ll disrupt the empire further.
Nuclear Iran, SA, and Egypt is unsettling. Independence from ME oil is sounding all the better, be it coal, Canadian oil sands, or solar panels and batteries.
-
Just to speak on another topic which some readers will value:
Some hope Pence would be better on immigration, but his voters really pressured him on that. He was originally a sellout. He did oppose the Wall Street bailout, which suggests some morals.
Trump is appalling on foreign policy in general and the ME in particular. But he’s still better than all the plausible alternatives overall, and he still occasionally contributes a bit of political incorrectness now and then to send all the people who most urgently need to be annoyed into apoplexy.
Pence is an irrational idiot on Israel, yes, but what’s really new about that as far as the US regime is concerned?
There should be no dispute that the overwhelming priority for the world and indeed for Americans themselves, if they were honest about it, is for US global influence to decline along with the US regime’s capacity for doing harm around the world, ideally to the point where it is forced to withdraw from its global enforcement roles. Trump’s foreign policy buffoonery contributes significantly to that goal, and his blundering is in truth no more likely to result in a war than the menacing warmongering of a Clinton or a McCain, and arguably less so.
In the round, it probably makes little difference though, overall. US foreign policy imbecility is a bipartisan eternal truth of the modern world, baked in by the immovable power of corrupt interest groups and identity lobbies. Trump might have some relevance to internal US issues but other than minor details of policy he’s not really going to change the overall poisonous thrust of US foreign policy, as we’ve seen.
“Let’s Keep Donald Trump
True believer Mike Pence could be a whole lot worse”
Pick your poison??? A piss poor position to be in.
As usual, Giraldi tells it like it is.
Historically, that’s been true of almost all the aid we give to the Arabs: it’s mostly just more indirect aid for Israel. Who is the second biggest recipient of American aid in the ME after Israel? Answer: Egypt. Ever since the Camp David Accord in 1978, we have effectively been paying the Egytptians not to fight Israel, and to prevent Palestinian groups from using the Sinai Peninsula to resupply Gaza. Likewise, we have also been paying Mahmoud Abbas not to fight Israel. But if Trump now cuts off their funds, that leaves yet another opening for Iran to move in. If that happens, expect relations between Fatah and Hamas to improve dramatically. Go Trump!
One of the many things about the Rapture Zionists that leaves me scratching my head is how they can pass themselves off as ‘Biblical literalists’ when the Bible never even mentions anything about dispensations, raptures, etc. All those notions were actually invented by Irish Protestant theologian John Nelson Darby in the 19th century: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Nelson_Darby
Your instincts are good, Phil. Palӕstina (the Latin form of Philistia) was the Roman name for the Holy Land.
Unless they actually believed in all this Rapture nonsense themselves, why should they be worried? The Rapture-Zionists are just more useful idiots for the Jews.
The idea that Dispensationalists think everything in Scripture is to be taken literally is both false and ignorant. There is a lot in scripture that is figurative language and one of the principles of hermeneutics is determination of the sort of thing you are reading.
Instead of ignorantly raving, you need to put your nose in scripture yourself, instead of regurgitating someone else's nonsense.
Not that I liked it before Dinah with all those crazy old coots hallucinating about another crazy old coot up
In the sky.
Trump’s “insurance policy” in the form of potential successors is nowhere near as deep as that which kept Obama safe. Remove Trump from the picture and you get Pence, then Ryan, then Hatch, then Tillerson and so on, all of whom are plausible Presidential material for the majority of Americans. Including Pence, the lineup is a neocon’s wet dream; it is no wonder that Trump has been flipped on so many issues.
With the last administration, you had Biden, then Pelosi, then Leahy or Byrd or Inouye, then Clinton or Kerry and so on. the only one on that list that might not be offensive to a majority of America was perhaps Sen. Inouye, though all at one time or another had earned neocon cred.
Sorry Mikey, I have no love for Apartheid Israel. Whatever delusions you have towards that back-stabbing friend much come from either too many drugs in college or a maniacal devotion to the Bible’s OT, with all the smiting, butchering, raping, thieving, incest and more violence, done by your TaskMasters, the Israeli’s ancestors.
Being a CHRISTian means you’re a follower of Jesus Christ and his messages of hope, love and salvation in the New Testament.
Christ taught us to feed the hungry, minister to the sick and shelter the homeless, beautiful teachings but which today’s raw meat eaters like Pence and the rest of the CZ’s and Evangelicals must find distasteful, since they want to use the OT’s hellfire and damnation against whatever nation Israel wants destroyed.
Hell, even I know about the message of love in the NT and I’m a recovering Catholic which still believes that JC’s message of love towards your fellow man is a great recipe for peace.
If there is a God (or should I say G-d?) PLEASE RUPTURE these fools somewhere, anywhere but planet Earth so the remaining sane people can go about repairing this broken world without frauds like Pence thumping the Bible and pretending to be a lover of Christ, while they go orgasmic over the latest nation busted up for the glory of Apartheid Israel.
My guess is the #NeverTrump’ers are too flat out stupid to have any foresight on the topic.
They want Trump out even if it kills them.
Yes great article.
Christian Zionists, that should be the concise explanation for oxymoron in Websters dictionary.
Trump has been a ‘predicted’ dissappointment from his campaign positions. I’m hoping he can have enough core beliefs and backbone to push back against the NEOCONS vis a vis Russia and war with Iran. The feckless Europeans have to push back also and that’s a tall order.
BTW I just saw Pompeo on the BBC and for some reason he reminds me of Earnest Borgnine in ‘Marty’. For someone who is supposed to be so smart he certainly can’t keep the lard off.
But going back to Pence, yeah scary guy but he did eviscerate Kaine in the VP debate which was a good thing. (Grin)
They want Trump out even if it kills them.
Agree. There is a derangement among the elites (Most of the MSM/Beltway Democrats/Most Republicans)-to this day- that they can’t believe Trump is POTUS. So they must destroy what is good to get rid of this derangement from their minds. This is where I become a Trumpster again but Trump’s Zio centric policies does stink!
The title of this article tells not merely truth, but truth that springs from a fact that is probably the most important in terms of how and why the world is so screwed up and certain to get worse before it could get better and may be headed for total civilizational implosion.
The British Empire made WASP culture the world’s mandarin. The US took up that mantle starting with WW1 and completed with WW2.
WASP culture was born of a Judaizing heresy: Anglo-Saxon Puritanism. A Judaizing heresy will always produce 2 things. One is that the True Believers develop a sense of being beyond good and evil, of being above the moral complaints of others, of being antinomian for themselves while smashing other peoples to death with laws often executed with no mercy whatsoever. And they feel that they should rule the world, for only they can make thew world safe for themselves.
The other is that the theology necessarily produces politics that are pro-Jewish, which produce pro-Jewish culture.
Put the two together, and after a couple of centuries of great military prowess that breeds hubris, you can destroy all of civilization while telling yourself that you are doing the very opposite.
Mike Pence could be much worse than Trump because Pence is a True Believer in standard WASP Evangelicalism. Judaizing of the worst sort, therefore, lies at the very center of his heart’s religious and moral beliefs.
Archetypal WASP Oliver Cromwell made alliance with Jews, granting them special rights and privileges, specifically to secure money to wage war against the vast majority of British Isles Christians, after which he could turn the WASP culture’s attention to spreading its gospel globally.
The British Empire indeed spread the contagion across the planet.
You cannot separate the ‘Jewish problem’ from the ‘WASP problem,’ nor can you separate the rest of the ‘Semitic problem’ (Arabic/Islamic) from the ‘WASP problem.’
I do not think that this statement is correct.
Jews were banned from England. So he could not make a deal with them.
I would have to check when he precisely let the Jews in but I would bet that he let them in after he finished his campaign. Even if he let them in earlier the Jews had to be settled before they started to make money. Cromwell let the Jews in as a favor to his Jewish wife.
Must be added that the disease of Anglo-Puritanism (wasps are venomous creatures) was implanted on American soil at a very early date: The Plymouth Colony/The Pilgrim Fathers (1620), Massachusetts Bay Colony - 'the city upon a hill' (1630). They specifically viewed themselves as the 'New Israel' and the native Indians as the 'new Canaanites' to be exterminated in the America's 'Promised Land'.
One author wrote that they should more properly be characterized as "sticklers" in that they chose to eliminate from all church practice those things for which there was no scriptural basis, such as vestments, music, stained glass, and the bishopric. The Anglicans, however, thought any practice should be allowed so long as it was not prohibited by scripture. The Puritans tried to work with the Anglicans in contrast to the Pilgrims who rejected the CoE entirely.
The Massachusetts Bay Colony soon had to deal with the Antinomian Controversy in which Ann Hutchinson's faction took the position that if you were of the select the Holy Spirit dwelled in you and no earthly works were needed to evidence one's exalted status. This was opposed by Winthrop and the rest of the colony's religious establishment so, in the early days here, antinomianism was infra dig and the prevailing Puritans, far from crushing their opponents, hardly laid a finger on them. Hutchinson was merely banished.
Nor did I run across anything that evidenced a Puritan desire to rule the world. Rather they wanted merely to be an example to the world. Winthrop encouraged people without a "testimony" to go elsewhere. The Massachusetts Puritans did not have imperial ambitions to my knowledge.
I also ran across nothing that suggests Puritans were pro-Jewish. But possibly here too my knowledge is incomplete.
With Jew butt kissing and an expanded war on Euro white gentiles.
Well, not really, but I know what you mean.
Who believes Trump or Pence are in charge of anything? Bankers and generals are running the country.
With Jew butt kissing and an expanded war on Euro white gentiles.
Exactly.
This is the end game of WASP culture. This is the natural end of the culture. This is where it was headed from its birth.
Trump, Pence, Clinton, Obama…what’s the difference? They’re all bad; they’re all “demon-possessed”.
If it’s even possible to distinguish various shades of evil at this point, and Pence may be “worse” than Trump, then I say get rid of Trump and put Pence in there.
Let’s get this over with. The empire is going down anyway so why not hurry it along by giving the jewish-supremacist madmen everything they want?
Off the map. First DC, then Tel Aviv.
“Trump” has decided to keep troops in Syria permanently. Should we impeach or pretend Israel controls the US Military? In other words: buy into the incoherent gibberish of spook propagandist Giraldi?
Bingo! Excellent piece and this quote is a key to the article.
Hi Phil,
For me, President Trump and V.P. Pence are coequal Enforcers for the Jew agenda, and linked below is Trump’s appearance on MSNBC and his making a case for the “Title” as Israel’s best.
https://www.msnbc.com/msnbc/watch/trump-im-the-best-thing-for-israel-578753091526
Selah “How to become POT(Z)US in One Lobby Lesson and Graduation.”
This is all garbage. Article and comments What is happening is that Zionist Globalist with treacherous Democratic party are misappropriating from white people their material and spiritual heritage in America. And all real Americans are shitting their pants because they are afraid to be called antisemitic or racists.
Nope. There are 18 Arab members in the Knesset. Only 13 belong to the United Arab List party which staged the protest during Pence’s introduction (not before), and they were the only ones removed. They were removed only because they violated Parliamentary rules by holding up a banner while in session. One Jewish member was removed for this reason as well.
Why do anti-Israel partisans feel the need to lie, constantly?
And why are the Zio-trolls consistently selectively so captious?
Speaking of rules, why did you choose to not comment on these incidents? The hasbara troll brigades need a little more practice; they're gettin sloppy and altogether too transparent.
Giraldi writes: “The odd thing about people like Pence is that they stick like glue to their Scofield Reference Bibles ….”
For the many who do not know, the Scofield Study Bible was first published in 1909 by the Oxford University Press.
Scofield is a case study in the long ranging effects of the Judaizing heresy Anglo-Saxon Puritanism. He was born in MI to a family that on both sides was pure Anglo-Saxon and had moved westward from MA through up state NY to the upper midwest.
You cannot separate the ‘Jewish problem’ from the ‘WASP problem.’
Oh well, one supposes we could have had devil worshippers Clinton-Kaine in the White House. Instead of Pence’s tedious religious pablum we could have been seeing full-blown satanic rituals with Hillary wearing a goat’s head. But really, who out there that was a candidate had intentions in these matters that were significantly different?
This is not hard to understand. Jews think of these guys as useful retards, thus not to be taken seriously. One keeps waiting for the Dispensationalists to notice this fact.
Of course Trump’s “in charge”; that he knowingly and willfully deceived “the people” and sold out to the first beast of Rev 13 is another matter.
Regarding Pence’s circus visit, Avnery describes a scene mimicking Cleopatra’s monkeys.
And people, apparently even the “high IQ” dolts, put their faith in such infantile morons.
Amazing and disgusting. Pathos on steroids!
With Jew butt kissing and an expanded war on Euro white gentiles.
Correct. And in the United States there is only one party, the Zionist Party, with Republican and Democratic wings.
The US (with employees like Phil Giraldi) has slaughtered hundreds of thousands of innocent Muslims over the last 15 years in a giant Crusade that won’t end any time soon. Frightened Americans tremble at the word “terrorist,” but see nothing wrong with dropping bombs and drones on villages full of poor peasants who never have harmed anyone.
Tell me why the USA has to send a fleet to North Korea to protect super rich South Korea and Japan? Tell me why the US still has troops in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, and who knows how many other places.
Trump belongs to the Ruling Class. If he didn’t, the rulers never would have selected him as president.
They want Trump out even if it kills them.
What exactly is “#NeverTrumper”?
*Conservative Inc which feared Trump would disrupt the con-game.
*Big business (especially Tech) which feared Trump would disrupt their supply of foreign labour
*Crazy people like Glenn Beck and Rod Dreher who like to repeat how "conservative" they are.Often "Reagan Conservatives" is the term used. A great reply is that one is a "Coolidge Conservative" or Buchananite, Trumplican, Paleo, etc."Reagan Conservatives" want taxes cut, foreign spending increased, bad trade to bribe foreign polities with. They're flexible on immigration, sometimes taking strong positions. They believe America is an "ideological nation" (the ideology being cult worship of the empire, though it's portrayed differently), that we have some special duty to bomb and foment chaos. And they advocate mass surveillance.The argument against such people is that if they're willing to do such horrible things to foreigners, and if they view America as an "ideological nation" while welcoming in refugees from their disasters, then they'd be willing to do the same to American citizens as well.
Trump isn't following the proper course for the empire. We have a huge trade deficit now. If he attempts to right that, it'll disrupt the empire further.
Nuclear Iran, SA, and Egypt is unsettling. Independence from ME oil is sounding all the better, be it coal, Canadian oil sands, or solar panels and batteries.
-
Just to speak on another topic which some readers will value:
Some hope Pence would be better on immigration, but his voters really pressured him on that. He was originally a sellout. He did oppose the Wall Street bailout, which suggests some morals.
“Independence from ME oil” is impossible even if the USA imports not a single drop from that region. The oil market is global and the marginal barrel sets the price.
You are only half right....the US only gets 24 to 25% of it oil out side the US with Canada as our largest importer. ...we could easily import more from non ME countries.
And while we import 10.1 million barrels per day we also export about 5.2 MMb/d which makes our net imports only about 4.9 MMb/d.
It is other countries that are dependent on ME oil and our interest in ME oil is in ensuring no disruption in supply to other countries due to the global economy connections.
https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=32&t=6
In 2016, U.S. net imports (imports minus exports) of petroleum from foreign countries were equal to about 25% of U.S. petroleum consumption. This percentage was up slightly from 24% in 2015, which was the lowest level since 1970.
Petroleum includes crude oil and petroleum products. Petroleum products include gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil, jet fuel, chemical feedstocks, asphalt, biofuels (ethanol and biodiesel), and other products
In 2016, the United States imported approximately 10.1 million barrels per day (MMb/d) of petroleum from about 70 countries. Petroleum includes crude oil, natural gas plant liquids, liquefied refinery gases, refined petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel fuel, and biofuels including ethanol and biodiesel. About 78% of gross petroleum imports were crude oil.
In 2016, the United States exported about 5.2 MMb/d of petroleum to 101 countries. Most of the exports were petroleum products. The resulting net imports (imports minus exports) of petroleum were about 4.9 MMb/d.
The top five source countries of U.S. petroleum imports in 2016 were Canada, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Mexico, and Colombia
Top sources and amounts of U.S. petroleum imports (percent share of total) 2016
Import sources Gross imports
Canada 3.80 (38%)
Saudi Arabia 1.11 (11%)
Venezuela 0.80 (8%)
Mexico 0.67 (7%)
Colombia 0.48 (5%)
Don’t vote. Voting keeps the plutocrats in power. It didn’t matter who won this election because both men work for masters above them, as do all politicians. Voting only confirms your slavery. It does not empower you. If you don’t have the cell phone number of your congressman, you belong to the slave class and should not vote. Each congressman represents about 1 million people. Who do they care about, the people with money or the the children who post on the internet to propaganda written by the CIA? The Voters keep the majority enslaved. Nothing quite says zombie lover of their own slavery like voting. Voting means saying to the rich, “here, rule me merciful spawn of satan and tell me how to live”
In Washington, the American people have for their rulers a Jewish White House, a Jewish Congress and a Jewish Supreme Court. Enough said.
I didn't need to stick two fingers down my throat to spew.
Yet one more reason that the fake & impossible ’6M Jews’ was contrived:
Justifying the parasite state of Israel.
Holocaust Handbooks, Documentaries, & Videos
http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?main_page=1
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com
I applaud VP Pence’s support for a safe and strong Israel.
Yuck.
While there is much truth in the article, it could stand to reflect on the much bigger game…. geopolitically, temporally, and spiritually. Very powerful people, groups, and influences can still push back against efforts of those supporting Trump, Putin, Xi, and their allies. We individuals cannot be presented with the whole strategy, just part of the tactics. In war (and this is very much so an informational, physical, and spiritual war), the soldiers and civilians are seldom given the complete battle plans. Rather, they know just enough to defeat the enemy and achieve a lasting, beneficial, and productive peace.
Ty, alternative energy could help wean the US off ME oil. Uranium is quite cheap currently, not that it’s my ideal type of power plant. Electric cars (and battery tech) are advancing.
Global warming is a farce, but I can get behind independence from the Saudis.
I know that different grades are needed for blending; but Canada and Venezuela produce heavy, and the US produces light.
Voting third party at least sends a message.
Why do anti-Israel partisans feel the need to lie, constantly?
Probably the same reason that the Zionists do.
As ZUS citizens await President Donald Trump’s delivery of the “State of the Union” speech, below I have linked Sylvia Stolz’s critically important & BEST speech on “Freedom of Speech” that present westerners shall ever hear.
Full disclosure: I offer the video link especially for SolontoCroesus who is an advocate and practitioner of classical logic and one who desires to rescue “True mode of thinking / True Mode of Knowing” from out of the American-Israeli Empire’s “Dark Age” dungeon.
No one changes narcotic “boredom” agenda-pushing regimes better than S2C!
Please come home.
I voted for Orange Clown. I didn’t fully trust Orange Clown, but I gave him the benefit of the doubt. I made the assumption that although he may be “corrupt”, he was not corrupt to the point of “demon-possession”, and that he would therefore be guided – at least in part – by an instinct for self-preservation, accordingly.
I was wrong. My assumption was incorrect; Orange Clown is apparently every bit as “demon-possessed” as his predecessors, if not worse.
At the time I voted for Orange Clown, I knew at some level of consciousness that if he was not what he was presenting himself to be, that we were, really REALLY in big trouble. IOW, he was either going to “drain the swamp”, or he was going to destroy us for the sake of his masters’ agenda.
I agree that the proper moral choice was/is to stay home and not vote in any of these sham elections. (As a practical matter it probably doesn’t make much difference). I believe that a description of this sad situation is part of the message of Biblical prophecy. What’s happened in the U.S. (and the corrupt “West” in general) is that the Satanic first “beast” of Rev 13 has subverted the political process in the U.S., thereby creating the second beast of Rev 13:11 (aka the little horn of Daniel 7:8) – which is the office of president of the U.S. (and by extension whichever “man” holds that office).
And the U.S. “government”, having lost all moral and constitutional legitimacy, and presided over by the second beast of Rev 13, has become “an image of the beast”; that is, it now exists solely to do the dirty work of the first beast.
have been having more than my fair share of disappointments with the current exec. But I am hopeful that I am just missing a strategy or some yet unforeseen hurdle.I knew his bent was situational leadership, but he made clear some issues were nonnegotiable, I was sure immigration was one of them as well as regime change ------But he is the man I voted for and while I may want to dump him. The coach/facilitator/instructor in me says -- we don't dump people just because they need work. It's a long term process and bailing is the very last of lasts and lasts resorts --- And that sword of Damoclese is no small thing.So I stay in support where I came in as painful as it may be and counter to my own well being as it feels -- hopefully it's just a feeling.
Seems like Trump has two virtues: he is not Hillary Clinton or Mike Pence.
Joe Hide,
Richard Weaver wrote about the nuking of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that in modern societies, workers don’t always know what they’re working on, don’t know what they’re a part of. Many workers unknowingly could have helped build the bombs that murdered so many.
A cog doesn’t always know what the machine is doing that he’s a part of, and that is dangerous.
Ha! I suspect we’ll be waiting a long, long time. These are same people who fall for charlatans doing bogus faith-healing and ‘speaking in tongues’.
This kinda reminds me of when Bibi visited Washington a few years back and addressed a joint session of congress. Does anyone else here remember that cringe-worthy scene? I think Bibi got more rounds of applause that night than Stalin ever did at the Supreme Soviet. As an American, I felt humiliated.
Beyond shameful. Disgusting groveling.
What difference does it make , they are both controlled by Israel, just like Helliary, business as usual for the Zionist neocons who control the gov.
Actually as practice the idea of being alone with any woman not your wife is just prudent. Last Saturday, I was caught off guard. but gradually being the same room alone with a female student became increasingly uncomfortable and i had to bugger out of there. I was surprised I had my guard down — maybe brain damage from getting run over. One doesn’t necessarily fear their own desires as much as understand the appearances matter and in this day and age — a man could be as one of my former students concluded incorrectly about me, asexual, and still find themselves in a maelstrom. This was a student i trust, by the way or least feel very comfortable with.Now had I been in the office with Dr. Joanna Williams, I could not in good conscience claim that she wouldn’t make my toes curled. Regardless, it’s just safe practice.
Sigh.
I like Vice Pres Pence. I think his support for the Pres has been admirable. I am unclear why the Pres selected him, his campaign was the opposite of the Pres on multiple issues. Despite my own fundamentalist leanings, there is nothing in scripture, not a single dot of text which demands a christians endorse carte blanche’ Israel as many fundamentalists do. It’s a liberty that should be exercised with more caution than I see. Not a single Apostle calls the people of God to condone every action of Israel or Jews — it’s just not there. I find it disturbing that so many of my fellow fundamentalists that when it comes to Israel, all the rules about scripture and context are thrown by the wayside, unless they are from the old testament or revelations — I can only shrug my shoulders. And the deeper one gets into scripture the more one should question the dispensational – dogma. More telling that Christ himself never advocates that Christians herald it as policy practice the end times.
In fact Christ says, “pray that you are not alive when the time comes.” Hardly sounds like an admonition of advocacy.
And excuse my harpiness about IQ, But I just don;t get. Here are supposedly the most vital mind inhabiting white wine skins but utterly devoid of a sense of proportionality or prudence on policy. One can certainly defend Israel’s right to exist with being lukewarm. Our foreign policy is chocker block loaded with whites of breeding and intelligence — yet – quagmires in the mundane muddy weakness. I am just unimpressed with the results.
And those who advance the great bear metaphors continually fail to address, what’s missing in the coming battle — the great eagle as metaphor for the US. And more peculiar still is that if one is going to advance a pro-Israel dispensational (millenialest view) that would be more correctly centered on those Jews actually practicing their faith as opposed to the political manifestations that use faith as a means to justify behaviors – God himself condemns . . .
How did the Jewish and Christian bibles get co mingled anyway ? Christianity is more Zoroastrianism, Mithraism and the Egyptian old religion than Judaism It has absolutely nothing in common with Judaism, nothing.
The essence of the Jewish bible is kill everybody who is not Jewish. The essence of Christianity is love and help everybody and don’t kill anyone.
St Peter at the gates of heaven with his account books is the same person as the Egyptian god at the gates of heaven with his scales.
Why don’t devoteees of the Hebrew bible just convert to Judaism? Maybe because the services aren’t free and Jews have to pay thousands of dollars a year to attend services?
“Seems like Trump has two virtues: he is not Hillary Clinton or Mike Pence.”
Of course it’s academic at this point, but sometimes I think we would’ve been better off with the treasonous Hillary Clinton, who “carries [her] banner openly”, rather than the backstabbing “make America great again” traitorous Trojan horse, Orange Clown.
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for [she] is known and carries [her] banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims [let's build a wall, let's make America great again, etc.] and he wears their face and their arguments [NATO is obsolete, let's cooperate with Russia, let's pull out of Afghanistan, let's investigate 9/11, it's illegal to invade Syria, etc.] he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist [you're either with Orange Clown or you're with Soros, etc.]. A murderer is less to fear.” (Marcus Tullius Cicero)
There should be no support of Zionist New York times, Washington post and CNN.
While I agree with your post I’m still holding out hope that his Jew-fawning is cover to get his social/domestic/immigration agenda thru and to still make nice-nice with Russia and to eventually cut Israel off…but that last point is just my wishful thinking. (Grin) But really, it’s nothing to laugh about!
Thanks again to Mr. Giraldi for another hard-hitting wake-up call. Hope these "Christian" morons hear it.
Tell me why the USA has to send a fleet to North Korea to protect super rich South Korea and Japan? Tell me why the US still has troops in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, and who knows how many other places.
Trump belongs to the Ruling Class. If he didn't, the rulers never would have selected him as president.
absolutely right. Trump is just controlled opposition. But what president hasn’t been controlled opposition?
*Neocons like Kristol and Frum who feared Trump would ruin the empire.
*Conservative Inc which feared Trump would disrupt the con-game.
*Big business (especially Tech) which feared Trump would disrupt their supply of foreign labour
*Crazy people like Glenn Beck and Rod Dreher who like to repeat how “conservative” they are.
Often “Reagan Conservatives” is the term used. A great reply is that one is a “Coolidge Conservative” or Buchananite, Trumplican, Paleo, etc.
“Reagan Conservatives” want taxes cut, foreign spending increased, bad trade to bribe foreign polities with. They’re flexible on immigration, sometimes taking strong positions. They believe America is an “ideological nation” (the ideology being cult worship of the empire, though it’s portrayed differently), that we have some special duty to bomb and foment chaos. And they advocate mass surveillance.
The argument against such people is that if they’re willing to do such horrible things to foreigners, and if they view America as an “ideological nation” while welcoming in refugees from their disasters, then they’d be willing to do the same to American citizens as well.
*Conservative Inc which feared Trump would disrupt the con-game.
*Big business (especially Tech) which feared Trump would disrupt their supply of foreign labour
*Crazy people like Glenn Beck and Rod Dreher who like to repeat how “conservative” they are."
The thing is, talk is cheap. I don't think you can assume that any of that "fear" is (or was ever) genuine. For example, how can "neocons" have any actual "fear" of Trump when his aggressive foreign policy makes Obama look like Mister Rogers?
I think the phrase "Never Trumper" (or whatever it is) is just a label used in a propaganda ploy (just like "truther", "conspiracy theorist", etc.) to stigmatize Trump critics who've become justifiably disillusioned and disgusted with his betrayals.
Never fear Israel is now and has been safe and strong since 1948. Israel doesn’t need a speech by Pence to state the obvious.
Trump is gonna have to pull a really, really BIG rabbit out of his hat, at this point, to get me back on his side. At this point his “decency deficit” is well into the “bankruptcy” zone.
Thanks again to Mr. Giraldi for another hard-hitting wake-up call. Hope these “Christian” morons hear it.
Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior loves America because America and Israel stand tall against the oppression of the state of Israel by those whose blindness keeps them from seeing that they, and we Americans are truly the children of God. Not only was, and is Jesus or in Spanish Hey Zeus!, a resident of Israel, but he was a solid citizen who obeyed the laws of Caeser while tending to his own beliefs.
Jesus’s parents, the lovely Mr. and Mrs. Christ were also from Israel and although Jesus was born out of wedlock, the result of the Holy Ghost, (who is also Jesus) having immaculate sex with Mary while she slept, he never let this become a scandal but rather a mystery by which not even Harvey Weinstein could understand. But if Mr. Weinstein did understand it, he could certainly use it as a plausible defense for his own action, which because of his nationality should be forgiven.
That Jesus who is also the Holy Ghost (and God) had sex with his own mother in order to give birth to himself, is a mystery that few can comprehend, not even our wonderful Mr. Pence. When ugly truth becomes unpalatable, incredible untruths, or “lies” that are unbearably unbelievable take their place and are forced down the throats of those who refuse to believe. Jesus’s story is central to this and we have only to thank the twisted, convoluted non-believers for making his story one who some still question. Mike Pence is not one of “those”. He knows the truth and will use the full force of American Power if necessary, to save us from the Satan of Truth.
Any prior consent?
If not, that's a crime where I live.
Correct me if I'm wrong but wasn't Mary 14 or 15 at the time?
So you're saying that God had sex with his under age mother without prior consent!
What a basis for a religion
With Jew butt kissing and an expanded war on Euro white gentiles.
haha, you make it sound like donald is any different when it comes to jewish influence. mr my grandson is a jew at aipac.
*Conservative Inc which feared Trump would disrupt the con-game.
*Big business (especially Tech) which feared Trump would disrupt their supply of foreign labour
*Crazy people like Glenn Beck and Rod Dreher who like to repeat how "conservative" they are.Often "Reagan Conservatives" is the term used. A great reply is that one is a "Coolidge Conservative" or Buchananite, Trumplican, Paleo, etc."Reagan Conservatives" want taxes cut, foreign spending increased, bad trade to bribe foreign polities with. They're flexible on immigration, sometimes taking strong positions. They believe America is an "ideological nation" (the ideology being cult worship of the empire, though it's portrayed differently), that we have some special duty to bomb and foment chaos. And they advocate mass surveillance.The argument against such people is that if they're willing to do such horrible things to foreigners, and if they view America as an "ideological nation" while welcoming in refugees from their disasters, then they'd be willing to do the same to American citizens as well.
“*Neocons like Kristol and Frum who feared Trump would ruin the empire.
*Conservative Inc which feared Trump would disrupt the con-game.
*Big business (especially Tech) which feared Trump would disrupt their supply of foreign labour
*Crazy people like Glenn Beck and Rod Dreher who like to repeat how “conservative” they are.”
The thing is, talk is cheap. I don’t think you can assume that any of that “fear” is (or was ever) genuine. For example, how can “neocons” have any actual “fear” of Trump when his aggressive foreign policy makes Obama look like Mister Rogers?
I think the phrase “Never Trumper” (or whatever it is) is just a label used in a propaganda ploy (just like “truther”, “conspiracy theorist”, etc.) to stigmatize Trump critics who’ve become justifiably disillusioned and disgusted with his betrayals.
Trump in some ways has become a Neocon dream, but he's also a wildcard.
Take Korea: Peace is breaking out. Now, maybe Trump didn't want peace, but it's happening.
Take Syria: Assad is still in power.
The RussiaGate stuff was intended to drive Trump out or at least pressure him not to get close to Russia.
They also hate Trump's followers. People like me are never supposed to be heard, certainly never represented. Middle American Radicals, flyover country, poor whites, Southrons, etc.
-
Obama might have been less pro-Israel, but he still played ball. Obama destroyed Libya, attacked Yemen, supported terrorists in Syria, supported a coup in Ukraine. Maybe Obama didn't really want these things, but he let them happen. Obama viewed Libya as not his fault.
Israel might be demonising Obama today, but that doesn't mean Obama was more peaceful than Trump. It just means currently Israel thinks, or says, that Trump is better in some form.
We have no war with Iran currently, no war with Venezuela and NK. I'm content on foreign policy, though not pleased.
Yep. You saved me some typing. That's the most common use of the term I see these days: Trumpeteers lashing out at anyone who is critical of Trump.
According to Reprieve UK, Trump’s administration has led to a massive escalation on drone strikes:
“The CIA’s own leaked documents concede that the US often does not know who it is killing, and that militant leaders’ account for just 2% of drone-related deaths. Over 250 children have been killed in Pakistan and Yemen….The first year of the Trump administration has resulted in more loss of life from drone strikes than all eight years of Obama’s presidency.”
https://reprieve.org.uk/update/game-changer-trumps-new-attacks-on-human-rights/
Peace.
Cicero got his head off and so should you.
There should be no support of Zionist New York times, Washington post and CNN.
There should be no support of Zionist New York times, Washington post and CNN.
I really don’t know what you’re talking about. Can you please elaborate?
At least you admit that Giraldi lied here. Baby steps…
As should anyone with a modicum of self-respect, which was totally absent in our elected representatives.
Beyond shameful. Disgusting groveling.
Of course you would support a race traitor that is more concerned about the well being of jews than whites.
LOL. No, it (he/she? could it be a bot?) can’t elaborate. Only spews out random nonsense. Best to ignore.
Where did you find a photo of these two clowns making a normal handshake?
*Conservative Inc which feared Trump would disrupt the con-game.
*Big business (especially Tech) which feared Trump would disrupt their supply of foreign labour
*Crazy people like Glenn Beck and Rod Dreher who like to repeat how “conservative” they are."
The thing is, talk is cheap. I don't think you can assume that any of that "fear" is (or was ever) genuine. For example, how can "neocons" have any actual "fear" of Trump when his aggressive foreign policy makes Obama look like Mister Rogers?
I think the phrase "Never Trumper" (or whatever it is) is just a label used in a propaganda ploy (just like "truther", "conspiracy theorist", etc.) to stigmatize Trump critics who've become justifiably disillusioned and disgusted with his betrayals.
Kristol was fuming over specific issues during the primaries. Justin Raimondo, similarly, was pleased with Trump for the same reasons.
Trump in some ways has become a Neocon dream, but he’s also a wildcard.
Take Korea: Peace is breaking out. Now, maybe Trump didn’t want peace, but it’s happening.
Take Syria: Assad is still in power.
The RussiaGate stuff was intended to drive Trump out or at least pressure him not to get close to Russia.
They also hate Trump’s followers. People like me are never supposed to be heard, certainly never represented. Middle American Radicals, flyover country, poor whites, Southrons, etc.
-
Obama might have been less pro-Israel, but he still played ball. Obama destroyed Libya, attacked Yemen, supported terrorists in Syria, supported a coup in Ukraine. Maybe Obama didn’t really want these things, but he let them happen. Obama viewed Libya as not his fault.
Israel might be demonising Obama today, but that doesn’t mean Obama was more peaceful than Trump. It just means currently Israel thinks, or says, that Trump is better in some form.
We have no war with Iran currently, no war with Venezuela and NK. I’m content on foreign policy, though not pleased.
You mean; as opposed to holding each others’ something-else?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FgY7eaYrc7A
So what you’re saying is that God (Jesus, the Holy Ghost) went to Mary while she was asleep and had sex with her?
Any prior consent?
If not, that’s a crime where I live.
Correct me if I’m wrong but wasn’t Mary 14 or 15 at the time?
So you’re saying that God had sex with his under age mother without prior consent!
What a basis for a religion
The thing your forgetting is IF you have immaculate sex with an underage person, male or female or with anybody of any age without their consent, it's OK.
And if I were Harvey's lawyer ...if I were Harvey's Lawyer....I would say unto him, GO FORTH! and be not judged, for you are among the children of Israel and you can do whatever the fuck ya feel like doin' cause that's what Jesus did and look what happened to Him.
Harvey has just as much a chance at being called the Savior in 1000 years as anybody.
Hmmmm . . .
have been having more than my fair share of disappointments with the current exec. But I am hopeful that I am just missing a strategy or some yet unforeseen hurdle.
I knew his bent was situational leadership, but he made clear some issues were nonnegotiable, I was sure immigration was one of them as well as regime change ——
But he is the man I voted for and while I may want to dump him. The coach/facilitator/instructor in me says — we don’t dump people just because they need work. It’s a long term process and bailing is the very last of lasts and lasts resorts —
And that sword of Damoclese is no small thing.
So I stay in support where I came in as painful as it may be and counter to my own well being as it feels — hopefully it’s just a feeling.
Nah, I can probably go on the dark web and find that in 5 minutes.
For the many who do not know, the Scofield Study Bible was first published in 1909 by the Oxford University Press.
Scofield is a case study in the long ranging effects of the Judaizing heresy Anglo-Saxon Puritanism. He was born in MI to a family that on both sides was pure Anglo-Saxon and had moved westward from MA through up state NY to the upper midwest.
You cannot separate the 'Jewish problem' from the 'WASP problem.'
You say: “You cannot separate the ‘Jewish problem’ from the ‘WASP problem.’”
I reply, with you in mind: You can’t separate the “Jewish Problem” from the “Troll Problem.”
AND, as Mr. Giraldi notes: You can’t separate the “Jewish Problem’ from the fundumbentalist “Christian” problem.
First of all, it goes against all American traditions to attack a man for his religion. I’m surprised Mr Giraldi decided to go down this path. Secondly, I’ve been able to find nothing that states the Vice President Pence follows the Scofield Reference Bible or that he’s a Dispensationalist. In this day of #Metoo, not being alone with the harridans is probably a good idea.
You can point a finger at Trump, Pence, Mattis or whoever, but the fact is that at the upper levels of American government, there is complete and total support for Israel. Democrat or Republican, Conservative or Liberal, Libertarian or Progressive, every last American politician is one hundred percent behind Israel. Get used to it.
Christian Zionists, that should be the concise explanation for oxymoron in Websters dictionary.
Trump has been a 'predicted' dissappointment from his campaign positions. I'm hoping he can have enough core beliefs and backbone to push back against the NEOCONS vis a vis Russia and war with Iran. The feckless Europeans have to push back also and that's a tall order.
BTW I just saw Pompeo on the BBC and for some reason he reminds me of Earnest Borgnine in 'Marty'. For someone who is supposed to be so smart he certainly can't keep the lard off.
But going back to Pence, yeah scary guy but he did eviscerate Kaine in the VP debate which was a good thing. (Grin)
Anyone who couldn’t have eviscerated Kaine in a debate probably doesn’t speak English.
Sigh.
I like Vice Pres Pence. I think his support for the Pres has been admirable. I am unclear why the Pres selected him, his campaign was the opposite of the Pres on multiple issues. Despite my own fundamentalist leanings, there is nothing in scripture, not a single dot of text which demands a christians endorse carte blanche' Israel as many fundamentalists do. It's a liberty that should be exercised with more caution than I see. Not a single Apostle calls the people of God to condone every action of Israel or Jews -- it's just not there. I find it disturbing that so many of my fellow fundamentalists that when it comes to Israel, all the rules about scripture and context are thrown by the wayside, unless they are from the old testament or revelations -- I can only shrug my shoulders. And the deeper one gets into scripture the more one should question the dispensational - dogma. More telling that Christ himself never advocates that Christians herald it as policy practice the end times.
In fact Christ says, "pray that you are not alive when the time comes." Hardly sounds like an admonition of advocacy.
And excuse my harpiness about IQ, But I just don;t get. Here are supposedly the most vital mind inhabiting white wine skins but utterly devoid of a sense of proportionality or prudence on policy. One can certainly defend Israel's right to exist with being lukewarm. Our foreign policy is chocker block loaded with whites of breeding and intelligence -- yet - quagmires in the mundane muddy weakness. I am just unimpressed with the results.
And those who advance the great bear metaphors continually fail to address, what's missing in the coming battle -- the great eagle as metaphor for the US. And more peculiar still is that if one is going to advance a pro-Israel dispensational (millenialest view) that would be more correctly centered on those Jews actually practicing their faith as opposed to the political manifestations that use faith as a means to justify behaviors - God himself condemns . . .
No, for that matter, did the prophets … and they themselves were Jewish!
My sentiments exactly. I’ll take it further and say that it ain’t just white people who are being robbed of their heritage. Some of the loudest accusations of racism and antisemitism come from the democrats. The second loudest come from the republicans.
And I constantly hear how Japan "must" open its borders to mass immigration.
Globalists want to destroy everyone.
JFK was his own man, as was RFK and JFKjr., and that is why they were assassinated.
RFK was scum. He worked for Senator McCarthy in the 1950s and marched with Cesear Chavez in the 1960s. RFK supported the 1968 affirmative action law. RFK was as much an enemy of Whites as was his brother Ted and Senator Hart and Congress critter Cueller.
Had RFK been elected he would have done exactly what he was ordered to by the Jews he begged to donate to his campaign.
The son? Too bad, but flying small planes in fog is dangerous.
Trump in some ways has become a Neocon dream, but he's also a wildcard.
Take Korea: Peace is breaking out. Now, maybe Trump didn't want peace, but it's happening.
Take Syria: Assad is still in power.
The RussiaGate stuff was intended to drive Trump out or at least pressure him not to get close to Russia.
They also hate Trump's followers. People like me are never supposed to be heard, certainly never represented. Middle American Radicals, flyover country, poor whites, Southrons, etc.
-
Obama might have been less pro-Israel, but he still played ball. Obama destroyed Libya, attacked Yemen, supported terrorists in Syria, supported a coup in Ukraine. Maybe Obama didn't really want these things, but he let them happen. Obama viewed Libya as not his fault.
Israel might be demonising Obama today, but that doesn't mean Obama was more peaceful than Trump. It just means currently Israel thinks, or says, that Trump is better in some form.
We have no war with Iran currently, no war with Venezuela and NK. I'm content on foreign policy, though not pleased.
Right.
Wikipedia is wrong as usual. All of the concept of dispensationalism were around long before Darby. All are found in scripture and scripture itself is obviously dispensational. Find out what the term means and then read the Bible for yourself. It’s pretty obvious. Paul also teaches the rapture in his letters to the Thessalonians.
The idea that Dispensationalists think everything in Scripture is to be taken literally is both false and ignorant. There is a lot in scripture that is figurative language and one of the principles of hermeneutics is determination of the sort of thing you are reading.
Instead of ignorantly raving, you need to put your nose in scripture yourself, instead of regurgitating someone else’s nonsense.
No one know the time or the hour of his coming. Not even the son knows. Only the father knows.
There will be signs and wonders, there will be wars and rumors of wars and some will say there he is now is the time --- but the time is not then. When the end times arrive, the Church is to be prepared, by remaining pure (whole) as bride for the bridegroom and is to have done all she can to spread the gospel. The entire process is so loaded with imagery and remains a point of contention among fundamentalists.
But if in fact believers do a they ought according to the Holy Spirit -- the issue of the rapture, tribulation to follow -- to restoration of a new heaven and new earth take care of themselves. For those interested here is one of the clearest renderings I have read on the end times regarding the rapture:
http://doctrine.org/the-rapture
https://www.neverthirsty.org/bible-qa/qa-archives/question/does-rapture-occur-before-tribulation-period/
For all of the complaints about the lack of intellectual vigor of fundamentalists -- tackling end times occurrences and meanings is fairly heady work.
Note: there are fundamentalists who think all this has largely taken place under Roman rule and is part of a phase process. Many Christians thought they were in the tribulation. I also find this understanding compelling -- but no one who is a believer is going to lose out on faith because they got the details of when Christ is returning incorrect. I suspect that is why Christ and all the apostles -- be believers - be prepared -
http://gideonz.tripod.com/articles/Rapture.htm
One of the passages that gives me pause is the reference to the anti-christ (laughing -- this all sounds nuts to non-fundamentalists and off the wall to nonbelievers). The antichrist is going to take seat in the temple --- that temple is in Israel - the abomination will be at the seat of power in Israel --- that passage should cause anyone walking in these waters pause. Because while eventually Christ will overthrow him (her for the sake equity) I think it is a safe bet -- our militarization will be the tools that will be the great destruction -- the global wars - etc. So while our justification in protecting or aiding Israel may plenty of scriptural veracity --- the mass militarization in view has counter implications. In the same way christians should be cautious about supporting the expansion of government of force --- all will be tools in persecuting the faithful as things turn against people of faith.
So while I can certainly support Israel -- I don't understand why any christian would be engaged in some kind of carte blache' whatever Israel does is of God. I just don't buy it.
If I take the matter literally, then God will be the protector and the resurrection of Israel.
But at the wedding, the bride was swathed in burka abs veils
*Conservative Inc which feared Trump would disrupt the con-game.
*Big business (especially Tech) which feared Trump would disrupt their supply of foreign labour
*Crazy people like Glenn Beck and Rod Dreher who like to repeat how “conservative” they are."
The thing is, talk is cheap. I don't think you can assume that any of that "fear" is (or was ever) genuine. For example, how can "neocons" have any actual "fear" of Trump when his aggressive foreign policy makes Obama look like Mister Rogers?
I think the phrase "Never Trumper" (or whatever it is) is just a label used in a propaganda ploy (just like "truther", "conspiracy theorist", etc.) to stigmatize Trump critics who've become justifiably disillusioned and disgusted with his betrayals.
“I think the phrase “Never Trumper” (or whatever it is) is just a label used in a propaganda ploy (just like “truther”, “conspiracy theorist”, etc.) to stigmatize Trump critics who’ve become justifiably disillusioned and disgusted with his betrayals.”
Yep. You saved me some typing. That’s the most common use of the term I see these days: Trumpeteers lashing out at anyone who is critical of Trump.
I see your point, but I still think we’re better off with Trump than with Hellary.
By way of illustration, consider the following scenario: What if Hellary were president, and she (with the prompting of the neocons, of course) deciding it was time to bomb yet another defenseless little thirdworld “shithole” back in to the stone age? Think about it. How would the media react? Would they be critical of her? Oh no! They would be ecstatic! ‘Hooray!’ they would cheer. ‘Hooray for Grrrrrl power!’ Destroying that little country would be marketed as an act of women’s lib. (No need to be hypothetical either. Do you remember when she greenlighted the destruction of Libya? After which Khaddaffi was sodomized to death with a bayonet? Do you remember that ghastly interview she gave, gloating over his terribly gruesome death? She told the interviewer, “We came, we saw, he died!” Then she cackled hysterically. It was painful to watch. Did she suffer any media fallout over this? Hardly. She was represented as a tough, firm Secretary of State, who was always ready to make ‘hard choices’.)
Now, contrast the situation with Donald Trump: He doesn’t have to attack any country at all. Just let him make one little tweet about, say, North Korea, and the MSM are all up his ass. Over a lousy, fricken’ tweet! So practically speaking, what does this mean? It means Trump–merely by being Trump–creates a serious image problem for The Evil Empire. And I say … good! The worse a spokesman the neocons & ziocons have, the harder it will be to assemble any more ‘coalitions of the willing’ when the time comes.
The world does not need American leadership, and America does not need to lead the world.
And what about all those people bombed, droned, strafed and put to flight by Tel Aviv and Washington? What are they? Children of a lesser god?
South Korea recently passed some sort of civil rights law. So, Koreans appear to be oppressed.
And I constantly hear how Japan “must” open its borders to mass immigration.
Globalists want to destroy everyone.
JFK, and Jimmy Carter were both their own men! Oh, wait…hold on…
Why do anti-Israel partisans feel the need to lie, constantly?
Since when did rules mean anything to Zionists?
And why are the Zio-trolls consistently selectively so captious?
Speaking of rules, why did you choose to not comment on these incidents?
The hasbara troll brigades need a little more practice; they’re gettin sloppy and altogether too transparent.
Be sure to flush after yer finished.
Yuck.
You can point a finger at Trump, Pence, Mattis or whoever, but the fact is that at the upper levels of American government, there is complete and total support for Israel. Democrat or Republican, Conservative or Liberal, Libertarian or Progressive, every last American politician is one hundred percent behind Israel. Get used to it.
I don’t suppose anyone ever attacked Obama for being a closet Muslim….
And Obama saw what had happened in Iraq before he decided to intervene in Libya.
Likely he made a minor mistake here. Calling it a lie without proof that it was intended as such is a lie, liar.
Now, go troll someplace else preferably for your sake, somewhere that your mendacity and simple mindedness won’t be too obvious..
Well,
in a previous discussion I think there is plenty of examples that indicate it is entirely possible to be a fundamentalist without condoning everything Israel does or says. And there is nothing in scripture that suggests Israel is immune from critique from bible thumpers such as myself.
But those christians are are not in office. And furthermore neither are those mainstream non-fundamentalists who agree, that support for Israel is not and should not be sacrosanct. So while I fully grasp the contention concerning bible believers, I am not as convinced that its as black white as Mr. Giraldi (I always want to say agent Giraldi– because I am not sure anyone that deep in the field ever really retires. Smile) who is among many that contend being a fundamentalist by itself abets the kind of policy we endure regarding Israel.
There are three presidents that I consider to be more circumspect on Israeli intentions support for US goals: Pres Eisenhower, Pres Nixon and Pres Carter. And all three operated during very intense cold war era environments.
You can point a finger at Trump, Pence, Mattis or whoever, but the fact is that at the upper levels of American government, there is complete and total support for Israel. Democrat or Republican, Conservative or Liberal, Libertarian or Progressive, every last American politician is one hundred percent behind Israel. Get used to it.
Why, then, all the wanking over Islam the past couple of decades?
I don't understand why so many people live within a fantasy world in their own heads, instead of in the real world. It's very odd, but becoming more normal all the time.
Trump in some ways has become a Neocon dream, but he's also a wildcard.
Take Korea: Peace is breaking out. Now, maybe Trump didn't want peace, but it's happening.
Take Syria: Assad is still in power.
The RussiaGate stuff was intended to drive Trump out or at least pressure him not to get close to Russia.
They also hate Trump's followers. People like me are never supposed to be heard, certainly never represented. Middle American Radicals, flyover country, poor whites, Southrons, etc.
-
Obama might have been less pro-Israel, but he still played ball. Obama destroyed Libya, attacked Yemen, supported terrorists in Syria, supported a coup in Ukraine. Maybe Obama didn't really want these things, but he let them happen. Obama viewed Libya as not his fault.
Israel might be demonising Obama today, but that doesn't mean Obama was more peaceful than Trump. It just means currently Israel thinks, or says, that Trump is better in some form.
We have no war with Iran currently, no war with Venezuela and NK. I'm content on foreign policy, though not pleased.
“Kristol was fuming over specific issues during the primaries.”
As I recall, lots of “establishment” talking heads were “fuming”; but that was part of the plan (to deceive), IMO.
“Justin Raimondo, similarly, was pleased with Trump for the same reasons.”
No doubt he was pleased with the apparent anti-interventionist position Trump appeared to be taking; as was I and many other former Trump supporters.
“Take Korea: Peace is breaking out. Now, maybe Trump didn’t want peace, but it’s happening.”
What’s your point? Trump is an evil, jew-controlled buffoon who apparently wants a war on the Korean Peninsula; who’s apparently been trying to start a war on the Korean Peninsula; and who has been so far, luckily, out-maneuvered by adults who don’t want a war.
That doesn’t mean that Trump won’t eventually get his war, it merely means that his handlers’ plans have been stymied so far.
Same thing happened to Obama in Syria, remember? Obama tried to start a war against the Syrian government using the old reliable “Assad gassed his own people” trick, but he was out maneuvered by Vladimir Putin. Does that mean Obama really works for little old us and not the jews? No. Does that mean that Obama should get credit for not starting a war against Syria? No; the credit goes to the adult, Putin, who was able to prevent the war Obama wanted.
“Take Syria: Assad is still in power.”
You’re implying that this somehow reflects favorably on Trump? Seriously? Let’s be honest and admit that “plan A” to oust Assad was doomed before Trump was even inaugurated. Let’s be honest a little bit more and admit that Trump’s illegal, immoral and unconstitutional military adventure in Syria clearly implies that a “plan B” or perhaps by now “plan C” is in the works.
“Obama might have been less pro-Israel, but he still played ball.”
You’re really splitting hairs.
“Obama destroyed Libya, attacked Yemen, supported terrorists in Syria, supported a coup in Ukraine.”
Unfortunately for the jews, Libya was apparently the last of the “low-hanging fruit”. Syria, or anything else beyond that, will be very costly. That Obama plucked this last piece of imperial low-hanging fruit and not Trump is merely a consequence of the fact that Obama preceded Trump.
And of course Trump supports the ongoing genocidal war against Yemen, supports anti-government terrorists in Syria, claims that Russia must give back Crimea, and recently escalated the crisis in Ukraine by supplying anti-tank missiles to the Ukrainian “government”. So I don’t see your point.
“Maybe Obama didn’t really want these things, but he let them happen. Obama viewed Libya as not his fault.”
Huh?
“We have no war with Iran currently, no war with Venezuela and NK. I’m content on foreign policy, though not pleased.”
Seriously? Trump has escalated tensions EVERYWHERE, in every context; militarily, diplomatically and economically. Instead of making anything better in any way, Trump’s taken Obama’s mess and made everything worse. (And from the statements of Russian government spokespersons, it’s apparently become clear to the Russians that Trump is just as deceitful and generally evil as Obama).
In a different context, your statement would be like someone saying: “Well we’re all captive passengers on a bus, and the bus driver’s drunk and going way too fast, we’re on a narrow winding mountain road, at night, with poor visibility, in a snow storm, with a sheer 500 ft. cliff, there are patches of ice all over the place, but so far we’re still alive, so I’m content, but not pleased.”
It’s too bad Pence isn’t a Quaker. That speech would have been very different.
Yeah, it’s true that the Israelis treat the Palestinians like shit. Israel still has every right to exist.
I also believe there is nothing wrong with the United States supporting Israel. The problem is blind support.
Many jews, like many other people, have real character flaws. This doesn’t mean we wish them out of existence.
Israel needs to be more open to criticism. It argues with the world like a husband or wife who refuses to accept any blame for failures within the relationship. It makes them appear to be a very small and petty people.
They are not great friends. But friendly enough to work with. Trump, Pence and other leaders of the United States and Europe should be harder on them.
I hope nothing bad happens to Israel. It isn’t the evil place it’s portrayed to be.
And whatever the Palestinians good qualities, they are clearly wrongheaded in some serious way. Much like inner city blacks in America.
Seamus, I think that whole post was sarcastic (and hilarious, once that became clear).
This column and its accompanying lunacy provide a testimony to utter madness and moral depravity.
There are so many sick people in the world and they tend to congregate around the foul shithole of anti-semitism and bizarre ass licking of Palestinian terrorism.
This is an internet shithole full of turds.
God, you morons need to shut up and go away. Don’t advertise your stupidity and obnoxiousness. Do yourselves a favor. Shut up. People don’t need to know how stupid and vile you are.
Take my advice. It’s good advice.
What is hateful to you, do not to your fellow man. That is the entire law; all the rest is commentary.
There are so many sick people in the world and they tend to congregate around the foul shithole of anti-semitism and bizarre ass licking of Palestinian terrorism.
This is an internet shithole full of turds.
God, you morons need to shut up and go away. Don't advertise your stupidity and obnoxiousness. Do yourselves a favor. Shut up. People don't need to know how stupid and vile you are.
Take my advice. It's good advice.
Another Jew foaming at the mouth. That’s when you know the article is on point.
Trump needs to fire Nikki Haley and replace her with John Kelly at the UN.
Looks like Alan Dershowitz is now Mike Pence’s speech writer.
At least now we know why Nikki Haley the attack dog for Israel was selected for the UN over the much more qualified and intelligent Tulsi Gabbard. Haley is neither Christian nor Jewish, how does an Indian Sikh become the most zealous supporter of Israel? There is simply no other way to explain her zealotry, the bitch is having a menage a trois with Yahoo and Pence.
As the head of Trump’s transition team, Pence was responsible for bringing in all the umpteen Cohens from Wall Street, Haley, Tillerson, McMaster, Kelly, Rosenstein, Kushner and Mattis into Trump’s cabinet. Instead of draining the swamp, Pence was refilling the swamp, especially with fucking Rosenstein as deputy AG.
Pence IS the swamp!
There are so many sick people in the world and they tend to congregate around the foul shithole of anti-semitism and bizarre ass licking of Palestinian terrorism.
This is an internet shithole full of turds.
God, you morons need to shut up and go away. Don't advertise your stupidity and obnoxiousness. Do yourselves a favor. Shut up. People don't need to know how stupid and vile you are.
Take my advice. It's good advice.
Even the worst of the antisemites don’t dare say what they think except while hiding behind a pseudonym, why? My reading on this post is that Pence is supposed to be influenced by his evangelicalism (like Bush and Arthur Balfour) . Ignoring that the neocons advising smashing states in the ME are mainly Jewish and thus have a dog in the fight is common sense because the allegation of antisemitism is to be feared.
Unfortunately, Jewish advisers just have have an ability to gain the ear of leaders, often by telling them what they want to hear. The US commitment to the Vietnam war was largely due to the influence of Walt Rostow.
Yea, that’s a good illustration of the difference between bad and even worse. Just like 2016 elections.
Chiliasm, millenialism, however one wants to call it, the Evangelical nonsense, was condemned by the church at the council of Nicea and is heretical.
This is why it is so important to join a real church, not one of these sham protestant cults.
“..and his kindgom shall have no end” was added to the creed to make it clear there is no 1000 year reign on earth followed by one in heaven.
http://www.orthodoxphotos.com/readings/end/chiliasm.shtml
Remember the Nakba.
Pence is an irrational idiot on Israel, yes, but what's really new about that as far as the US regime is concerned?
There should be no dispute that the overwhelming priority for the world and indeed for Americans themselves, if they were honest about it, is for US global influence to decline along with the US regime's capacity for doing harm around the world, ideally to the point where it is forced to withdraw from its global enforcement roles. Trump's foreign policy buffoonery contributes significantly to that goal, and his blundering is in truth no more likely to result in a war than the menacing warmongering of a Clinton or a McCain, and arguably less so.
In the round, it probably makes little difference though, overall. US foreign policy imbecility is a bipartisan eternal truth of the modern world, baked in by the immovable power of corrupt interest groups and identity lobbies. Trump might have some relevance to internal US issues but other than minor details of policy he's not really going to change the overall poisonous thrust of US foreign policy, as we've seen.
The GOP has always been Israel’s party. The DNC didn’t use to be, it was run by old school liberals like John Kerry. Then the Jews took over the DNC, now we have a uni party in DC as far as Israel and immigration are concern, Support Israel or Support Israel, For Unlimited Immigration or For Unlimited Immigration, take your pick, your vote counts.
I meant John Kerry. Keep saying one when I meant the other, two small letters, huge difference.
The idea that Dispensationalists think everything in Scripture is to be taken literally is both false and ignorant. There is a lot in scripture that is figurative language and one of the principles of hermeneutics is determination of the sort of thing you are reading.
Instead of ignorantly raving, you need to put your nose in scripture yourself, instead of regurgitating someone else's nonsense.
Hmmmm, mentions getting caught up in the air. We have been in pretribulation since Christ’s departure. Christ himself says clearly,
No one know the time or the hour of his coming. Not even the son knows. Only the father knows.
There will be signs and wonders, there will be wars and rumors of wars and some will say there he is now is the time — but the time is not then. When the end times arrive, the Church is to be prepared, by remaining pure (whole) as bride for the bridegroom and is to have done all she can to spread the gospel. The entire process is so loaded with imagery and remains a point of contention among fundamentalists.
But if in fact believers do a they ought according to the Holy Spirit — the issue of the rapture, tribulation to follow — to restoration of a new heaven and new earth take care of themselves. For those interested here is one of the clearest renderings I have read on the end times regarding the rapture:
http://doctrine.org/the-rapture
https://www.neverthirsty.org/bible-qa/qa-archives/question/does-rapture-occur-before-tribulation-period/
For all of the complaints about the lack of intellectual vigor of fundamentalists — tackling end times occurrences and meanings is fairly heady work.
Note: there are fundamentalists who think all this has largely taken place under Roman rule and is part of a phase process. Many Christians thought they were in the tribulation. I also find this understanding compelling — but no one who is a believer is going to lose out on faith because they got the details of when Christ is returning incorrect. I suspect that is why Christ and all the apostles — be believers – be prepared –
http://gideonz.tripod.com/articles/Rapture.htm
One of the passages that gives me pause is the reference to the anti-christ (laughing — this all sounds nuts to non-fundamentalists and off the wall to nonbelievers). The antichrist is going to take seat in the temple — that temple is in Israel – the abomination will be at the seat of power in Israel — that passage should cause anyone walking in these waters pause. Because while eventually Christ will overthrow him (her for the sake equity) I think it is a safe bet — our militarization will be the tools that will be the great destruction — the global wars – etc. So while our justification in protecting or aiding Israel may plenty of scriptural veracity — the mass militarization in view has counter implications. In the same way christians should be cautious about supporting the expansion of government of force — all will be tools in persecuting the faithful as things turn against people of faith.
So while I can certainly support Israel — I don’t understand why any christian would be engaged in some kind of carte blache’ whatever Israel does is of God. I just don’t buy it.
If I take the matter literally, then God will be the protector and the resurrection of Israel.
So Protestants are supposed to be pro Jew and anti Christian when there is a conflict? That’s what you seemed to say.
Did you know that Palestine was always the stronghold of Christianity after the Arab conquest and the Jews drove the Christians out even more ferociously than they did the Muslims?
Why would someone who claims to be a Christian support a Jewish take over if Christian property? Sirhan Sirhan and his family are Greek Orthodox Palestinian Christians.
Their home and other property were confiscated, the father was fired from his job, a brother was killed when a Jewish bomb exploded on a busy street.
When Sirhan was 4 years old Jewish soldiers appeared and gave them one hour to get out of their 10 room luxury home. They sought refuge in a monastery pilgrimage hostel and the Greek church eventually relocated them to S California. After watching a speech Robert Kennedy gave promising military help to Israel if he were elected president Sirhan killed Kennedy.
That’s just one Christian family who had lived in Jerusalem for centuries and kept the Christian faith alive all those centuries of Muslim domination.
How can a Christian possibly support what the Jews did to the Christians of Palestine, Russia and E Europe after they took over?
How can a Christian possibly be pro Jewish when the Jewish bible totally and completely contradicts the lessons Christian bible?
How can a Christian support the lie cheat, steal, hatred , violence ,sex and rapes the Jews bragged about in their bible?
Read the book of Dinah and learn what the Jews do to the gullible idiots who think Jews are their allies
Why does the world put up with this pig sty?
What next?
Maybe we can replace Trump with his son in law…
Not sure what the Constitution says about all that, but hey the Constitution can always be amended.
On the bright side, at least someone is listening to Randy Paul and recognizing Israel’s “remarkable restraint”:
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/381726/tragedy-israel-rand-paul
It’s about time…
I have known several men in positions of responsibility, going back to the 1980′s, who had this policy. It served to protect their reputation from any appearance of wrongdoing. They all had blanket policies that they would never meet with a woman, not their wife, without another person being party to the meeting.
It’s curious how various supreme court rulings involving the ‘separation of Church and State’ have been applied uncompromisingly to 1) impose a prohibition of (Christian) prayer in schools, 2) establish a gag order on teaching or comparing religion in the public classroom, and 3) outlaw Christian religious displays on public property.
Oddly, these court-mandated prohibitions have never diminished or undermined the unique and artificial ‘unshakable’ alliance between the Jewish State and its subservient whores on Capitol Hill and in the White House.
Democracy is great! Kill the terrorists!
I intended to mention Pres George Sr. and Pres George Bush Jr. in expecting something equitable with respect to Israel’s behavior toward the Palestinians.
“I see your point, but I still think we’re better off with Trump than with Hellary.”
At this point, that question boils down to a purely academic “How many angels can dance on the head of a pin?” kind of thing, IMO.
A much more meaningful line of inquiry would be something like: Why did Trump decide to make a serious run for president in the first place”? Why NOW? Why would a wealthy, 70 year old non-career politician with everything going for him (materially) in the private sector want to ostensibly risk his life by involving himself in the mess that is U.S. politics and openly challenging “the powers that be”?
Common sense reasoning leads me to think that Trump must’ve been motivated by some pretty serious convictions. And this is where I start running into problems. I believe that Trump either: (A) “knowingly, willingly and calculatingly intended to save ‘America’ from the ‘beast’”; or (B) “Trump knowingly, willingly and calculatingly intended to save the ‘beast’ and its agenda from an America that was getting sick and tired of being the beast’s ‘hammer’”. IOW, I can’t believe that a person in Trump’s position in life would seriously run for president when he did “just for the hell of it” or “just for a taste of power”. So which is it?
Taking the reasoning a step further: If his “America first” “drain the swamp” convictions were so strong that he was willing to risk his life to become president and try to implement them in the face of withering opposition, then they are strong enough that he’s not going to be talked out of them by somebody whispering sweet nothings in his ear after the election.
In light of this kind of reasoning, I am forced to conclude that Trump’s campaign was a calculated “bait and switch” fraud from the beginning.
I'm betting he was just playing around, mouthing off and never thought he had a snowball's chance in Hades. Then he got elected. I bet he was as surprised as anyone.
It happened to Jesse Ventura who used to have a radio program where he mouthed off about government and decided to run just for the (bleep) of it, and I have no doubt that he shocked himself when he won.
The Episcopalians are known as God’s Frozen People and are the fools that got us into this mess. Followed closely on the heels by Catholics and Preterists at that, they’ve been blaring the Onward Christian Soldier! to Church Militant telling all who will hear that THEY are going to bring in the Kingdom of Christ on the earth for 1000 years (isn’t that a Reich?) and straighten everyone out or else! As a lowly Baptist who advises that Christ Himself is going to rule on this planet and do the killing, I get looked at sideways–like I took away their “Murder All You Want Toy”. But when I tell them that what they want is what Muslims want with their Mahdi messiah, I am immediately besieged with loathing and in a few instances couched violence.
Mikey P is my brother in Christ, but a complete loon. The Bible tells me to pray for Israel to accept her Messiah and nothing else. I’m not instructed to do anything else for anyone else but pray for them and preach the Gospel. If they accept it and get converted then as my newfound sibling in Christ I am obligated to show them familial charity. If they reject the Gospel, then I am not obligated to do anything. I still do to a degree, but no where near what I do for a fellow Christian.
The US Govt needs to get out of Israel and every other nations internal affairs and mind her own business.
http://takimag.com/article/gods_frozen_people_charles_coulombe/print#axzz55i3nrXFi
The Power of Their Glory, America’s Ruling Class, the Episcopalians 1978
https://www.amazon.com/Power-Their-Glory-Americas-Episcopalians/dp/0883261553/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1517351615&sr=8-1&keywords=the+power+of+their+glory
Peace.
Why should a White man pray for the Jews who forced school bussing, affirmative action, and unlimited non White immigration on us?
Do you think they pray for you, a Protestant? I’ve been around Jews all my life and they absolutely despise and loathe Protestants a lot more than the despise Catholics.
The British Empire made WASP culture the world's mandarin. The US took up that mantle starting with WW1 and completed with WW2.
WASP culture was born of a Judaizing heresy: Anglo-Saxon Puritanism. A Judaizing heresy will always produce 2 things. One is that the True Believers develop a sense of being beyond good and evil, of being above the moral complaints of others, of being antinomian for themselves while smashing other peoples to death with laws often executed with no mercy whatsoever. And they feel that they should rule the world, for only they can make thew world safe for themselves.
The other is that the theology necessarily produces politics that are pro-Jewish, which produce pro-Jewish culture.
Put the two together, and after a couple of centuries of great military prowess that breeds hubris, you can destroy all of civilization while telling yourself that you are doing the very opposite.
Mike Pence could be much worse than Trump because Pence is a True Believer in standard WASP Evangelicalism. Judaizing of the worst sort, therefore, lies at the very center of his heart's religious and moral beliefs.
Archetypal WASP Oliver Cromwell made alliance with Jews, granting them special rights and privileges, specifically to secure money to wage war against the vast majority of British Isles Christians, after which he could turn the WASP culture's attention to spreading its gospel globally.
The British Empire indeed spread the contagion across the planet.
You cannot separate the 'Jewish problem' from the 'WASP problem,' nor can you separate the rest of the 'Semitic problem' (Arabic/Islamic) from the 'WASP problem.'
Archetypal WASP Oliver Cromwell made alliance with Jews, granting them special rights and privileges, specifically to secure money to wage war against the vast majority of British Isles Christians, after which he could turn the WASP culture’s attention to spreading its gospel globally.
I do not think that this statement is correct.
Jews were banned from England. So he could not make a deal with them.
I would have to check when he precisely let the Jews in but I would bet that he let them in after he finished his campaign. Even if he let them in earlier the Jews had to be settled before they started to make money. Cromwell let the Jews in as a favor to his Jewish wife.
I am beginning to think Pence has been secretly working to subvert Trump from day 1, by getting him impeached so he could be President. It wouldn’t surprise me if he had a lot to do with Trump asking Ryan to stay on, they’re probably working together on this. That would explain Pence’s transition team hiring all the swamp creatures that Trump campaigned against — the Wall Street liberals, neocon generals, Zionist tards like Nikki Haley, Tillerson, Mattis, McMaster, the most pro-immigration traitors Andy Puzder and then Alexander Acosta as Labor secretary, pro-immigration John Kelly then Kirstjen Nielsen for DHS, the IT and Economic council filled with industry heads who are all big time pro immigration, and most of all Rod Rosenstein to be deputy AG, no doubt as insurance policy — all the swamp creatures Trump supporters wanted to throw out of DC! Pence and his transition team was responsible for hiring all of these people, while pushing out the one guy who staked his career to support Trump when he was at an all time low — Chris Christie.
I think Pence has been working behind the scenes with Ryan to subvert Trump, and no doubt Pence plays a big hand in making Trump go against everything he campaigned for. Look for Trump to majorly sellout his base on immigration. Now that the whole Russian Collusion thing is falling apart and Rosenstein looks like might be on his way out(though Paul Ryan insisted today that Rod is doing a “fine” job), they need Plan B to get Trump hated and booted out by his base. John Kelly and Kirstjen Nielsen are mostly responsible for putting together this latest mass amnesty plan from the white house.
Trump is a buffoon. He is being played like a pawn by Pence and Ryan and doesn’t even know it.
I agree with Giraldi...we should keep Trump....better the clown in clown clothing then the hyena Pence in sheep's clothing.
There were no pikes in the swamp. Only frogs who jump into swamp to hide when dear comes to drink.
He could not pick Christie because of the Bridge affair and God knows for what else.
Chris is the one who really dislikes Democrats. He would have been constantly under attack by Democrats. Pence and Ryan are frogs and I am pretty sure that they know their own limitations.
In my opinion Trump has really guts, I am only curious when this charade of this Russian collusion will end, if Trump will embark on retributions.
I hope you are wrong.
well Jacques, they shoot children from rooftops for fun, and this is documented
What more do we need to know about Mike Pence’s servile groveling to a Satanic regime than that?!
Many of the Palestinians that are persecuted and/or shot for their organs, are Mike Pence’s fellow Christians, but far be it from that stopping him from his invoking the Lamb of Peace to shill his brand of genocidal bloodlust.
Christians (like many Jews and Muslims and others) are of often of the authoritarian personality.
They worship power, and assume that whomever wields it, must necessarily be wielding it because God wants them to. Or they wouldn’t have it. So they’re obeisant in their submission to power, and fervently hostile to those who don’t also submit. And when you add the religious angle, they believe that God is on their side, and against those who don’t also abase themselves with equal enthusiasm to the people (divinely anointed by default) wielding earthly power.
So these sheep-like people (most), genuflect to raw, earthy power, even as they invoke the Lamb of Peace to justify mass-murder and torture and slavery and theft and genocide just about every other abhorrent atrocity known to human”kind”.
it is written
I suspect that Trump despises Pence. But that he had to select someone like Pence to get the evangelical vote.
The Zionists have spent untold billions of our dollars buying the Christian preachers in this nation, and putting their mugs in front of the cameras to herd the sheep to their rapture, once all the Palestinians have been slaughtered. Muslim, and Christian.
so on that glorious day, when most of their fellow humans will burn in God’s wrathful flames of judgment…
they will float up to enjoy a thousand year boehner with Jesus Himself
wouldn’t you want to slaughter some Palestinian children too if it meant you can force Jesus to come back and give you a thousand year boehner to rapture with in His company?
"To ask the question is to answer it."
Now wasn't dat profound? I wonder if that'll get me a Nobel Peace Pwize. ;)
At Trump’s age, it’s a real risk to have anyone as your number two whom you don’t actually want in the top job.
Logical thinking, Mark, at # 110, you’re late and I wondered where you are.
“Democracy is great! Kill the terrorists!”
Re; your Orwellian sentence above, a respectful reversal, below?
Democracy is killed and great terrorists are respected & employed by the “Jewish state and Capitol Hill whores.”
Thanks, Mark!
Mikey P is my brother in Christ, but a complete loon. The Bible tells me to pray for Israel to accept her Messiah and nothing else. I'm not instructed to do anything else for anyone else but pray for them and preach the Gospel. If they accept it and get converted then as my newfound sibling in Christ I am obligated to show them familial charity. If they reject the Gospel, then I am not obligated to do anything. I still do to a degree, but no where near what I do for a fellow Christian.
The US Govt needs to get out of Israel and every other nations internal affairs and mind her own business.
http://takimag.com/article/gods_frozen_people_charles_coulombe/print#axzz55i3nrXFi
The Power of Their Glory, America's Ruling Class, the Episcopalians 1978
https://www.amazon.com/Power-Their-Glory-Americas-Episcopalians/dp/0883261553/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1517351615&sr=8-1&keywords=the+power+of+their+glory
Hey Wyatt,
The Mahdi (as) is not the Messiah – our Liege, Jesus the Son of Mary (as) is. Imam Mahdi (as) will be at the vanguard and is the precursor to his return. The Son of Mary (as) has been given the title “Messiah” and will be the one who eventually rules – this, of course, is the Sunni Orthodox understanding.
Peace.
.
You are only half right….the US only gets 24 to 25% of it oil out side the US with Canada as our largest importer. …we could easily import more from non ME countries.
And while we import 10.1 million barrels per day we also export about 5.2 MMb/d which makes our net imports only about 4.9 MMb/d.
It is other countries that are dependent on ME oil and our interest in ME oil is in ensuring no disruption in supply to other countries due to the global economy connections.
https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=32&t=6
In 2016, U.S. net imports (imports minus exports) of petroleum from foreign countries were equal to about 25% of U.S. petroleum consumption. This percentage was up slightly from 24% in 2015, which was the lowest level since 1970.
Petroleum includes crude oil and petroleum products. Petroleum products include gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil, jet fuel, chemical feedstocks, asphalt, biofuels (ethanol and biodiesel), and other products
In 2016, the United States imported approximately 10.1 million barrels per day (MMb/d) of petroleum from about 70 countries. Petroleum includes crude oil, natural gas plant liquids, liquefied refinery gases, refined petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel fuel, and biofuels including ethanol and biodiesel. About 78% of gross petroleum imports were crude oil.
In 2016, the United States exported about 5.2 MMb/d of petroleum to 101 countries. Most of the exports were petroleum products. The resulting net imports (imports minus exports) of petroleum were about 4.9 MMb/d.
The top five source countries of U.S. petroleum imports in 2016 were Canada, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Mexico, and Colombia
Top sources and amounts of U.S. petroleum imports (percent share of total) 2016
Import sources Gross imports
Canada 3.80 (38%)
Saudi Arabia 1.11 (11%)
Venezuela 0.80 (8%)
Mexico 0.67 (7%)
Colombia 0.48 (5%)
The idea that Dispensationalists think everything in Scripture is to be taken literally is both false and ignorant. There is a lot in scripture that is figurative language and one of the principles of hermeneutics is determination of the sort of thing you are reading.
Instead of ignorantly raving, you need to put your nose in scripture yourself, instead of regurgitating someone else's nonsense.
I had enough of scripture in Sunday school. I was a cynical child who tended to the old French “ don’t listen to what he says, look at what he does “. way of observation.
I accepted God driving Adam and Eve out of paradise for eating an apple. Cain and Abel didn’t bother me. But then we got to the original dead beat Dad, Abraham. Not only did he force sex on his slave,Hagar, but as soon as his wife had a baby boy he drove Hagar and his toddler son out to the desert to die of heat and thrist
Of all the things I studied on Sunday school, that made the biggest impression on me, callously kicking them out to die.
Was Abraham also the crazy old coot who started to kill his son because he was insane and a voice from the sky told him to kill his only son? Just as the knife started it’s plunge the crazy old coot heard a voice from the sky reprieving the son
Further along there was another evil old coot who conned a young man into being a slave for 7 years if the young man wanted to marry daughter A.
At the wedding the bride was swathed in burka and yards of veils. When the bride took off the veils surprise surprise!!!!!!!!!!!!
The bride was daughter B so the son in law was stupid enough to agree to be a slave for another 7 years to get daughter A. And they all lived happily ever after.
But the worst, the very worst of the worst was the book of Dinah. Her father was the local Jewish sheik. The Jews had their eye on the territory of the local goyim. So Dinah’s father told her to flirt with the son of the goy sheik. She did and they got engaged with the stipulation that the boy sheik agreed to circumcision of all the male goyim.
The idiot agreed. The Jews knew that circumcisions turned septic and by the third day the circumcised were comatose with fever or dead.
So the Jews slew them all and took their land and belongings.
I didn’t mind Jael and Judith. It was war But why did the Jewish angel have to kill all the goy babies of Egypt before the Jews left????
One thing about the Hebrew Bible. Lot offering his daughters to the evil sodomites and later having sex with them to preserve the purity of the tribe. Cheating a son in law out of 14 years of labor.
The Harlot of Jericho, sex slaves the book of Dinah, slaughtering every Egyptian baby; are those sex, violence, lying, cheating ,stealing stories suitable for children? The entire Hebrew bible is R rated not suitable for under 18.
Abraham, the original dead beat Dad
Another thing that comes up in Sunday school is what is circumcision? The teacher told us we would learn what it was in high school.
I’ve always felt the major reason for the reformation and the Protestant obsessions with the Hebrew Bible was enjoyment of its pornography, violence and crime.
The Christian part of the Bible is just as ridiculous. But the peace love don’t spend your life cheating, lying and stealing are excellent lessons for life.
Why didn’t the early Christians just dump the porn, violence lying stealing and cheating part of the Bible? They should have.
But at the wedding, the bride was swathed in burka abs veils
I have thought that a possibility also.
I agree with Giraldi…we should keep Trump….better the clown in clown clothing then the hyena Pence in sheep’s clothing.
What part of the bible do most dispensationalists not understand
1Jn 4:3 And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world.
Here is clear command on how to treat enemies
Mat_5:44 But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;
It would be more defensible advice, perhaps, if by “enemies” he meant people of our own civilization and ethos who are merely rivals who are unfair or meanspirited — NOT people who are trying to kill, rape, rob, enslave, oppress, or intimidate us and our families / friends / neighbors.
Mikey P is my brother in Christ, but a complete loon. The Bible tells me to pray for Israel to accept her Messiah and nothing else. I'm not instructed to do anything else for anyone else but pray for them and preach the Gospel. If they accept it and get converted then as my newfound sibling in Christ I am obligated to show them familial charity. If they reject the Gospel, then I am not obligated to do anything. I still do to a degree, but no where near what I do for a fellow Christian.
The US Govt needs to get out of Israel and every other nations internal affairs and mind her own business.
http://takimag.com/article/gods_frozen_people_charles_coulombe/print#axzz55i3nrXFi
The Power of Their Glory, America's Ruling Class, the Episcopalians 1978
https://www.amazon.com/Power-Their-Glory-Americas-Episcopalians/dp/0883261553/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1517351615&sr=8-1&keywords=the+power+of+their+glory
The American Episcopal church and their mother church the C of E is nothing but a homosexual front any more.
Why should a White man pray for the Jews who forced school bussing, affirmative action, and unlimited non White immigration on us?
Do you think they pray for you, a Protestant? I’ve been around Jews all my life and they absolutely despise and loathe Protestants a lot more than the despise Catholics.
I’ll answer that in the way of the typical hasbara troll…
“To ask the question is to answer it.”
Now wasn’t dat profound? I wonder if that’ll get me a Nobel Peace Pwize.
Any prior consent?
If not, that's a crime where I live.
Correct me if I'm wrong but wasn't Mary 14 or 15 at the time?
So you're saying that God had sex with his under age mother without prior consent!
What a basis for a religion
She was underage, she did not give her consent, but was selected, chosen among many who had auditioned for the Mother of God or MOG as they called it….something like….that in Aramaic or Arab or whatever the hell those people over there speak.
The thing your forgetting is IF you have immaculate sex with an underage person, male or female or with anybody of any age without their consent, it’s OK.
And if I were Harvey’s lawyer …if I were Harvey’s Lawyer….I would say unto him, GO FORTH! and be not judged, for you are among the children of Israel and you can do whatever the fuck ya feel like doin’ cause that’s what Jesus did and look what happened to Him.
Harvey has just as much a chance at being called the Savior in 1000 years as anybody.
Not sure what the Constitution says about all that, but hey the Constitution can always be amended.
On the bright side, at least someone is listening to Randy Paul and recognizing Israel's "remarkable restraint":
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/381726/tragedy-israel-rand-paul
It's about time...
Tho much more often ignored.
I’m always a bit put off by Giraldi’s felicity for the brown people when his own group is being actively dispossessed. Before ’65, American values included things like a white supermajority in America and segregation. One wonders what sort of people he thinks the historic American nation is if he thinks their primary goal is securing the rights of various non-whites instead of taking our own side. He clearly is an anti-South African bigot too.
Sure, a post-liberal rightist west would cease all support for Israel because they’re a foreign tribe; not because they’re giving a bunch of Arabs a hard time.
He’s stupid and ignorant as Hell, so who knows.
I’m betting he was just playing around, mouthing off and never thought he had a snowball’s chance in Hades. Then he got elected. I bet he was as surprised as anyone.
It happened to Jesse Ventura who used to have a radio program where he mouthed off about government and decided to run just for the (bleep) of it, and I have no doubt that he shocked himself when he won.
No one know the time or the hour of his coming. Not even the son knows. Only the father knows.
There will be signs and wonders, there will be wars and rumors of wars and some will say there he is now is the time --- but the time is not then. When the end times arrive, the Church is to be prepared, by remaining pure (whole) as bride for the bridegroom and is to have done all she can to spread the gospel. The entire process is so loaded with imagery and remains a point of contention among fundamentalists.
But if in fact believers do a they ought according to the Holy Spirit -- the issue of the rapture, tribulation to follow -- to restoration of a new heaven and new earth take care of themselves. For those interested here is one of the clearest renderings I have read on the end times regarding the rapture:
http://doctrine.org/the-rapture
https://www.neverthirsty.org/bible-qa/qa-archives/question/does-rapture-occur-before-tribulation-period/
For all of the complaints about the lack of intellectual vigor of fundamentalists -- tackling end times occurrences and meanings is fairly heady work.
Note: there are fundamentalists who think all this has largely taken place under Roman rule and is part of a phase process. Many Christians thought they were in the tribulation. I also find this understanding compelling -- but no one who is a believer is going to lose out on faith because they got the details of when Christ is returning incorrect. I suspect that is why Christ and all the apostles -- be believers - be prepared -
http://gideonz.tripod.com/articles/Rapture.htm
One of the passages that gives me pause is the reference to the anti-christ (laughing -- this all sounds nuts to non-fundamentalists and off the wall to nonbelievers). The antichrist is going to take seat in the temple --- that temple is in Israel - the abomination will be at the seat of power in Israel --- that passage should cause anyone walking in these waters pause. Because while eventually Christ will overthrow him (her for the sake equity) I think it is a safe bet -- our militarization will be the tools that will be the great destruction -- the global wars - etc. So while our justification in protecting or aiding Israel may plenty of scriptural veracity --- the mass militarization in view has counter implications. In the same way christians should be cautious about supporting the expansion of government of force --- all will be tools in persecuting the faithful as things turn against people of faith.
So while I can certainly support Israel -- I don't understand why any christian would be engaged in some kind of carte blache' whatever Israel does is of God. I just don't buy it.
If I take the matter literally, then God will be the protector and the resurrection of Israel.
Does that mean that God doesn’t protect the Christian Palestinians? Actually, he abandoned them in 1917.
So Protestants are supposed to be pro Jew and anti Christian when there is a conflict? That’s what you seemed to say.
Did you know that Palestine was always the stronghold of Christianity after the Arab conquest and the Jews drove the Christians out even more ferociously than they did the Muslims?
Why would someone who claims to be a Christian support a Jewish take over if Christian property? Sirhan Sirhan and his family are Greek Orthodox Palestinian Christians.
Their home and other property were confiscated, the father was fired from his job, a brother was killed when a Jewish bomb exploded on a busy street.
When Sirhan was 4 years old Jewish soldiers appeared and gave them one hour to get out of their 10 room luxury home. They sought refuge in a monastery pilgrimage hostel and the Greek church eventually relocated them to S California. After watching a speech Robert Kennedy gave promising military help to Israel if he were elected president Sirhan killed Kennedy.
That’s just one Christian family who had lived in Jerusalem for centuries and kept the Christian faith alive all those centuries of Muslim domination.
How can a Christian possibly support what the Jews did to the Christians of Palestine, Russia and E Europe after they took over?
How can a Christian possibly be pro Jewish when the Jewish bible totally and completely contradicts the lessons Christian bible?
How can a Christian support the lie cheat, steal, hatred , violence ,sex and rapes the Jews bragged about in their bible?
Read the book of Dinah and learn what the Jews do to the gullible idiots who think Jews are their allies
1. No. I do not believe nor have I been taught by scripture or anyone that life's troubles are a sign of being abandoned by Christ - even when it feel like it and everything about one's life is a total mess whether by actions of self others or random acts of life.
2. No. And not at all. In my understanding the faith of Christians supersedes that of any other faith, by virtue of christ. An my position would be just the opposite -- in times of trouble, it's clear christ beckons for increased faith and he will provide the same. in fact, my comments reflect the opposite. Christ calls one to a life beyond judaism and exceedingly richer in relation to god.
3. my position is clearly that Christians allegiance is to Christ. it's not to a plot of land, nor state, nor polity, But belief in christ does not in any manner partaking in land ownership, state governance, politics, or any of the legal and societal norms -- until they conflict with christ and his mission of giving the good news.
4. Jews were the first persecutors of christians. And more than likely instigators of roman persecutions as normally Rome embraced and or tolerated myriad faith practices. It is accurate that muslim tolerance was practiced in Palestine for other people of other faiths.
5. I can only rest where I came in. I think the evidence is clear that the jewish occupation of Palestine was ill advised, ethically questionable and beyond reasoned justice -- the entire process loaded with acts of terror, and mayhem is hard to justify, in my view. The UN completely mishandled the entire affair. And i would agree that Jews should have been expected to pay a fair market price for the property they sought, and in many cases took -- tantamount to stealing. And i don't think it can be condoned and it is not reflected of any scriptural admonition old or new in my view. Condemning such practice or expressing criticism for the same does not mean one cannot be supportive of the nation or even have affinity for the same. But i would not argue that Israel should be expected to behave in accordance with the international rules the rest live by. And nothing in scripture would suggest otherwise, in my view. I am not sure that people of faith in the christian community support what you suggest.
6. The Sirhan family -- I think this scenario as proferred is answered in number 5.
7. Answered in number 5.
8. It doesn't. And context matters. And I would agree that context can be tricky. Furthermore, I think we may disagree as what is understood as being pro-Jewish. I recognize the state of Israel, and i think she has a right to exist. There are plenty of caveats to that position, in-particular as it relates to the old testament expectations of what it means to be a "child of abraham".
9. I don't know any christians who support those behaviors or activities. And I am not aware that the bible celebrates, supports or advocates any of the referenced. Always some reference i am unfamiliar with, but I would need some examples of what you request.
10. I am unfamiliar with the book you note. So I opened my scripture to be sure. And as I thought, that is not a book in the old testament. It could be you mean Daniel. I leave room open for a text in scripture I may have missed.But Dinah a reference I am unfamiliar with.
muh Palestinians.
The bottom line is that there will never be an anti Israel US President. Whoever comes after Trump will be pro Israel. Whoever comes after that will be pro Israel.
Give up your obsession with the US turning against Israel because it will never happen. It is even less realistic than your dream of a US attack on Iran.
we're into one year on in the Trump administration, and already there is no recognition of the Golan Heights!
Iran has not been bombed
ISIS has been routed
Assad is still in power
Putin is still a player
Turkey is aligning with Russia
Austria elected a young Hitler
Hungary is thumbing its nose at Soros
Ukraine has not been able to take Donbas
The Kurdish state is DOA
and what has Trump done about any of this?
nothing!
that's what!
he may as well be Hitler himself for all his handwringing when it comes to protecting Israel and bombing Damascus and Tehran!
Unfortunately, too many people believe all that …. stuff.
The British Empire made WASP culture the world's mandarin. The US took up that mantle starting with WW1 and completed with WW2.
WASP culture was born of a Judaizing heresy: Anglo-Saxon Puritanism. A Judaizing heresy will always produce 2 things. One is that the True Believers develop a sense of being beyond good and evil, of being above the moral complaints of others, of being antinomian for themselves while smashing other peoples to death with laws often executed with no mercy whatsoever. And they feel that they should rule the world, for only they can make thew world safe for themselves.
The other is that the theology necessarily produces politics that are pro-Jewish, which produce pro-Jewish culture.
Put the two together, and after a couple of centuries of great military prowess that breeds hubris, you can destroy all of civilization while telling yourself that you are doing the very opposite.
Mike Pence could be much worse than Trump because Pence is a True Believer in standard WASP Evangelicalism. Judaizing of the worst sort, therefore, lies at the very center of his heart's religious and moral beliefs.
Archetypal WASP Oliver Cromwell made alliance with Jews, granting them special rights and privileges, specifically to secure money to wage war against the vast majority of British Isles Christians, after which he could turn the WASP culture's attention to spreading its gospel globally.
The British Empire indeed spread the contagion across the planet.
You cannot separate the 'Jewish problem' from the 'WASP problem,' nor can you separate the rest of the 'Semitic problem' (Arabic/Islamic) from the 'WASP problem.'
Perfect summary of the ‘Cause of World Unrest’.
Must be added that the disease of Anglo-Puritanism (wasps are venomous creatures) was implanted on American soil at a very early date: The Plymouth Colony/The Pilgrim Fathers (1620), Massachusetts Bay Colony – ‘the city upon a hill’ (1630). They specifically viewed themselves as the ‘New Israel’ and the native Indians as the ‘new Canaanites’ to be exterminated in the America’s ‘Promised Land’.
More Muslims have immigrated into the US since 9-11 than over the entire rest of US history. Anyone who whispers something negative about Islam is immediately disowned by his political party and tormented by the Press. Just to imply that Obama was a Muslim was to completely discredit oneself in the mainstream media. I know they made a couple TV shows where evil government agents and secret prep school neo-Nazis went after Muslims, but that was fiction.
I don’t understand why so many people live within a fantasy world in their own heads, instead of in the real world. It’s very odd, but becoming more normal all the time.
Every time there's been a false flag event, it's nearly always blamed on Muslims.
It's always "the Muzzies dun this" and "the Muzzies dunnat" or "dem Muzzies are fanatics...blah blah blah..." I as well don’t understand why so many people live within a fantasy world in their own heads, instead of in the real world. It’s very odd, but becoming more normal all the time.
Several of the biggest fantasies are, for example, that Jews are the eternal victims, that 6 million Jews were murdered in "the" holocaust, that Gawd granted Palestine to the state of Israel, that the state of Israel is a Jewish state, and that Israel is a friend of the US.
The motive for Sirhan Sirhan’s killing RFK was revenge for RFK’s promise to Jews that if elected president he would send more planes and armaments to Israel.
RFK was scum. He worked for Senator McCarthy in the 1950s and marched with Cesear Chavez in the 1960s. RFK supported the 1968 affirmative action law. RFK was as much an enemy of Whites as was his brother Ted and Senator Hart and Congress critter Cueller.
Had RFK been elected he would have done exactly what he was ordered to by the Jews he begged to donate to his campaign.
The son? Too bad, but flying small planes in fog is dangerous.
http://www.sfgate.com/crime/article/40-years-after-RFK-s-death-questions-linger-3281692.php
There was absolutely NO fog.
Also, JFK Jr. was JFK's son, RFK's and Ted's nephew. He met his untimely demise when his Senate ambitions got in the way of Hellary's path to the coronation.
Many people who got in the way of Hellary and Bill political schemes and financial crimes ended up mysteriously dying in countless small plane crashes. (Sometimes big crashes, too - Ron Brown, Seal Team 6.)
Somehow, the politicized and union-controlled National Transportation Safety Board never found anything suspicious about the wake of aircraft disasters following the Clintons.
I doubt it is a mistake because it hasn’t been corrected. And it isn’t minor. These constant lies are how discussion around Israel becomes so unhinged.
Sigh.
I like Vice Pres Pence. I think his support for the Pres has been admirable. I am unclear why the Pres selected him, his campaign was the opposite of the Pres on multiple issues. Despite my own fundamentalist leanings, there is nothing in scripture, not a single dot of text which demands a christians endorse carte blanche' Israel as many fundamentalists do. It's a liberty that should be exercised with more caution than I see. Not a single Apostle calls the people of God to condone every action of Israel or Jews -- it's just not there. I find it disturbing that so many of my fellow fundamentalists that when it comes to Israel, all the rules about scripture and context are thrown by the wayside, unless they are from the old testament or revelations -- I can only shrug my shoulders. And the deeper one gets into scripture the more one should question the dispensational - dogma. More telling that Christ himself never advocates that Christians herald it as policy practice the end times.
In fact Christ says, "pray that you are not alive when the time comes." Hardly sounds like an admonition of advocacy.
And excuse my harpiness about IQ, But I just don;t get. Here are supposedly the most vital mind inhabiting white wine skins but utterly devoid of a sense of proportionality or prudence on policy. One can certainly defend Israel's right to exist with being lukewarm. Our foreign policy is chocker block loaded with whites of breeding and intelligence -- yet - quagmires in the mundane muddy weakness. I am just unimpressed with the results.
And those who advance the great bear metaphors continually fail to address, what's missing in the coming battle -- the great eagle as metaphor for the US. And more peculiar still is that if one is going to advance a pro-Israel dispensational (millenialest view) that would be more correctly centered on those Jews actually practicing their faith as opposed to the political manifestations that use faith as a means to justify behaviors - God himself condemns . . .
The apostles were heretics hated by the Jews. The Jewish rabbis murdered St Stephen the first Christian bishop of Jerusalem. Paul was the enforcer against the apostles and their fellow heretics.
How did the Jewish and Christian bibles get co mingled anyway ? Christianity is more Zoroastrianism, Mithraism and the Egyptian old religion than Judaism It has absolutely nothing in common with Judaism, nothing.
The essence of the Jewish bible is kill everybody who is not Jewish. The essence of Christianity is love and help everybody and don’t kill anyone.
St Peter at the gates of heaven with his account books is the same person as the Egyptian god at the gates of heaven with his scales.
Why don’t devoteees of the Hebrew bible just convert to Judaism? Maybe because the services aren’t free and Jews have to pay thousands of dollars a year to attend services?
Corporate U.S. Senators and U.S. Representatives that are Israel Dual Citizens.
It’s time for them to go. To Israel, to jail or to hell I don’t care where.
https://govbanknotes.wordpress.com/2017/06/07/us-senators-and-us-representatives-that-are-israel-dual-citizens/
But at the wedding, the bride was swathed in burka abs veils
Why didn’t the early Christians just dump the porn, violence lying stealing and cheating part of the Bible?
Because if the Bible only reported the good parts of human beings in their interaction with God and each other everyone would know it was a staged work of fiction. Humans are all sorts of messed up and honest reporting tells the truth–the good, the bad and the ugly–about them all.
Does anyone know what rapture is? I got turned off by the Bible in second grade when we got to the Book of Dinah.
Not that I liked it before Dinah with all those crazy old coots hallucinating about another crazy old coot up
In the sky.
I read the Los Angeles Jewish Journal every week and other Jewish publications too.
The jews are not one bit, not one tiny bit grateful for Trump’s plans to move the embassy to Jerusalem. And what Jews think of fundamentalist Christians is that they are even more the enemy of Jews than the Palestinians.
The fundamentalists should really start subscribing to Jewish publications and getting to know Jews.
3. my position is clearly that Christian allegiance is to Christ. it’s not to a plot of land, nor state, nor polity, But belief in christ does not in any manner preclude or prevent partaking in land ownership, state governance, politics, or any of the legal and societal norms of the community in which they reside — until they conflict with christ and his mission of giving the good news.
5. I can only rest where I came in. I think the evidence is clear that the jewish method of occupying Palestine was ill advised, ethically questionable and beyond reasoned justice — the entire process loaded with acts of terror, and mayhem is hard to justify, in my view. The UN completely mishandled the entire affair. And I would agree that Jews should have been expected to pay a fair market price for the property they sought, and in many cases took — tantamount to stealing. And I don’t think it can be condoned and it is not reflected of any scriptural admonition old or new in my view. Condemning such practice or expressing criticism for the same does not mean one cannot be supportive of the nation or even have affinity for the same. But I would argue that Israel should be expected to behave in accordance with the international rules the rest live by. And nothing in scripture would suggest otherwise, in my view. I am not sure that people of faith in the christian community support what you suggest.
Let me put it this way. Trump had not really wide selection to pick from.
There were no pikes in the swamp. Only frogs who jump into swamp to hide when dear comes to drink.
He could not pick Christie because of the Bridge affair and God knows for what else.
Chris is the one who really dislikes Democrats. He would have been constantly under attack by Democrats. Pence and Ryan are frogs and I am pretty sure that they know their own limitations.
In my opinion Trump has really guts, I am only curious when this charade of this Russian collusion will end, if Trump will embark on retributions.
The bottom line is that there will never be an anti Israel US President. Whoever comes after Trump will be pro Israel. Whoever comes after that will be pro Israel.
Give up your obsession with the US turning against Israel because it will never happen. It is even less realistic than your dream of a US attack on Iran.
it already has
we’re into one year on in the Trump administration, and already there is no recognition of the Golan Heights!
Iran has not been bombed
ISIS has been routed
Assad is still in power
Putin is still a player
Turkey is aligning with Russia
Austria elected a young Hitler
Hungary is thumbing its nose at Soros
Ukraine has not been able to take Donbas
The Kurdish state is DOA
and what has Trump done about any of this?
nothing!
that’s what!
he may as well be Hitler himself for all his handwringing when it comes to protecting Israel and bombing Damascus and Tehran!
There are so many sick people in the world and they tend to congregate around the foul shithole of anti-semitism and bizarre ass licking of Palestinian terrorism.
This is an internet shithole full of turds.
God, you morons need to shut up and go away. Don't advertise your stupidity and obnoxiousness. Do yourselves a favor. Shut up. People don't need to know how stupid and vile you are.
Take my advice. It's good advice.
Take my advice. It’s good advice.
What is hateful to you, do not to your fellow man. That is the entire law; all the rest is commentary.
I hope God takes such a love to Pence, that he calls him home. Soon.
So Protestants are supposed to be pro Jew and anti Christian when there is a conflict? That’s what you seemed to say.
Did you know that Palestine was always the stronghold of Christianity after the Arab conquest and the Jews drove the Christians out even more ferociously than they did the Muslims?
Why would someone who claims to be a Christian support a Jewish take over if Christian property? Sirhan Sirhan and his family are Greek Orthodox Palestinian Christians.
Their home and other property were confiscated, the father was fired from his job, a brother was killed when a Jewish bomb exploded on a busy street.
When Sirhan was 4 years old Jewish soldiers appeared and gave them one hour to get out of their 10 room luxury home. They sought refuge in a monastery pilgrimage hostel and the Greek church eventually relocated them to S California. After watching a speech Robert Kennedy gave promising military help to Israel if he were elected president Sirhan killed Kennedy.
That’s just one Christian family who had lived in Jerusalem for centuries and kept the Christian faith alive all those centuries of Muslim domination.
How can a Christian possibly support what the Jews did to the Christians of Palestine, Russia and E Europe after they took over?
How can a Christian possibly be pro Jewish when the Jewish bible totally and completely contradicts the lessons Christian bible?
How can a Christian support the lie cheat, steal, hatred , violence ,sex and rapes the Jews bragged about in their bible?
Read the book of Dinah and learn what the Jews do to the gullible idiots who think Jews are their allies
There are a lot of questions here that are not pertinent to my comments as they don’t exclude anyone. but i am going to respond to each question. I will do my best to keep them in order.
1. No. I do not believe nor have I been taught by scripture or anyone that life’s troubles are a sign of being abandoned by Christ – even when it feel like it and everything about one’s life is a total mess whether by actions of self others or random acts of life.
2. No. And not at all. In my understanding the faith of Christians supersedes that of any other faith, by virtue of christ. An my position would be just the opposite — in times of trouble, it’s clear christ beckons for increased faith and he will provide the same. in fact, my comments reflect the opposite. Christ calls one to a life beyond judaism and exceedingly richer in relation to god.
3. my position is clearly that Christians allegiance is to Christ. it’s not to a plot of land, nor state, nor polity, But belief in christ does not in any manner partaking in land ownership, state governance, politics, or any of the legal and societal norms — until they conflict with christ and his mission of giving the good news.
4. Jews were the first persecutors of christians. And more than likely instigators of roman persecutions as normally Rome embraced and or tolerated myriad faith practices. It is accurate that muslim tolerance was practiced in Palestine for other people of other faiths.
5. I can only rest where I came in. I think the evidence is clear that the jewish occupation of Palestine was ill advised, ethically questionable and beyond reasoned justice — the entire process loaded with acts of terror, and mayhem is hard to justify, in my view. The UN completely mishandled the entire affair. And i would agree that Jews should have been expected to pay a fair market price for the property they sought, and in many cases took — tantamount to stealing. And i don’t think it can be condoned and it is not reflected of any scriptural admonition old or new in my view. Condemning such practice or expressing criticism for the same does not mean one cannot be supportive of the nation or even have affinity for the same. But i would not argue that Israel should be expected to behave in accordance with the international rules the rest live by. And nothing in scripture would suggest otherwise, in my view. I am not sure that people of faith in the christian community support what you suggest.
6. The Sirhan family — I think this scenario as proferred is answered in number 5.
7. Answered in number 5.
8. It doesn’t. And context matters. And I would agree that context can be tricky. Furthermore, I think we may disagree as what is understood as being pro-Jewish. I recognize the state of Israel, and i think she has a right to exist. There are plenty of caveats to that position, in-particular as it relates to the old testament expectations of what it means to be a “child of abraham”.
9. I don’t know any christians who support those behaviors or activities. And I am not aware that the bible celebrates, supports or advocates any of the referenced. Always some reference i am unfamiliar with, but I would need some examples of what you request.
10. I am unfamiliar with the book you note. So I opened my scripture to be sure. And as I thought, that is not a book in the old testament. It could be you mean Daniel. I leave room open for a text in scripture I may have missed.But Dinah a reference I am unfamiliar with.
I'm betting he was just playing around, mouthing off and never thought he had a snowball's chance in Hades. Then he got elected. I bet he was as surprised as anyone.
It happened to Jesse Ventura who used to have a radio program where he mouthed off about government and decided to run just for the (bleep) of it, and I have no doubt that he shocked himself when he won.
“He’s stupid and ignorant as Hell…”
I can’t argue with that.
“…so who knows.”
As per my reasoning above, I think I know. I’ve at least proffered an argument.
“I’m betting he was just playing around, mouthing off and never thought he had a snowball’s chance in Hades. Then he got elected. I bet he was as surprised as anyone.”
Or so goes the “official story” of the Trump campaign, IIRC, which seems like pure BS to me.
Trump calculatingly pushed all the right buttons; NATO’s obsolete; gave Richard Gage an audience, let’s investigate 9/11; let’s get out of Afghanistan; let’s cooperate with Russia; let’s fight ISIS; let’s quit the nation building; let’s use diplomacy; called out the lying mass media, etc. He touched on basically every single thing that the people were sick and tired of.
He placed himself squarely at odds with the “deep state” (while Clinton impliedly promised a swift WW3). If he was sincere and known to be sincere, he would’ve been putting himself and his family at great risk, no?
And then he reneged on basically all of it. The lying bastard had a mandate from the people to improve relations with Russia, yet that was the first thing he reversed on. Why?
You’ll never convince me that the backstabbing wasn’t calculated. The cynical, lying bastard apparently had a plan to invade Syria and set up illegal military bases before Russia could figure out what was going on and who was in charge.
With his name recognition, his money, and his America first rhetoric, he didn’t need the jews to win the election. He didn’t have to reverse himself on everything of importance.
Trump ran for president to protect the jewish supremacists that he works for and to advance or at least preserve their agenda.
Except he may not actually work for them. He just drops his shorts and bends over on command. ;)
Scofield was a shady midwestern lawyer who led a notorious life before he “found Jesus”. His work on the “reference Bible” was sponsored by wealthy Zionists in New York including Samuel Untermyer and fellow members of the Lotus Club.
See this Counterpunch article:
https://www.counterpunch.org/2014/03/21/the-origins-of-the-israel-lobby-in-the-us/
Also see “The Incredible Scofield and His Book”, by Joseph M. Canfield.
And nearly all have the references to the rapture and end times and the place that Israel holds in that context. I carry a Strong's concordance and a Smith's bible dictionary. I would not be surprised if many on this site gave other but similar references.
The British Empire made WASP culture the world's mandarin. The US took up that mantle starting with WW1 and completed with WW2.
WASP culture was born of a Judaizing heresy: Anglo-Saxon Puritanism. A Judaizing heresy will always produce 2 things. One is that the True Believers develop a sense of being beyond good and evil, of being above the moral complaints of others, of being antinomian for themselves while smashing other peoples to death with laws often executed with no mercy whatsoever. And they feel that they should rule the world, for only they can make thew world safe for themselves.
The other is that the theology necessarily produces politics that are pro-Jewish, which produce pro-Jewish culture.
Put the two together, and after a couple of centuries of great military prowess that breeds hubris, you can destroy all of civilization while telling yourself that you are doing the very opposite.
Mike Pence could be much worse than Trump because Pence is a True Believer in standard WASP Evangelicalism. Judaizing of the worst sort, therefore, lies at the very center of his heart's religious and moral beliefs.
Archetypal WASP Oliver Cromwell made alliance with Jews, granting them special rights and privileges, specifically to secure money to wage war against the vast majority of British Isles Christians, after which he could turn the WASP culture's attention to spreading its gospel globally.
The British Empire indeed spread the contagion across the planet.
You cannot separate the 'Jewish problem' from the 'WASP problem,' nor can you separate the rest of the 'Semitic problem' (Arabic/Islamic) from the 'WASP problem.'
I have read a small amount about Puritanism but do not recall its ever being characterized as a Judaizing heresy.
One author wrote that they should more properly be characterized as “sticklers” in that they chose to eliminate from all church practice those things for which there was no scriptural basis, such as vestments, music, stained glass, and the bishopric. The Anglicans, however, thought any practice should be allowed so long as it was not prohibited by scripture. The Puritans tried to work with the Anglicans in contrast to the Pilgrims who rejected the CoE entirely.
The Massachusetts Bay Colony soon had to deal with the Antinomian Controversy in which Ann Hutchinson’s faction took the position that if you were of the select the Holy Spirit dwelled in you and no earthly works were needed to evidence one’s exalted status. This was opposed by Winthrop and the rest of the colony’s religious establishment so, in the early days here, antinomianism was infra dig and the prevailing Puritans, far from crushing their opponents, hardly laid a finger on them. Hutchinson was merely banished.
Nor did I run across anything that evidenced a Puritan desire to rule the world. Rather they wanted merely to be an example to the world. Winthrop encouraged people without a “testimony” to go elsewhere. The Massachusetts Puritans did not have imperial ambitions to my knowledge.
I also ran across nothing that suggests Puritans were pro-Jewish. But possibly here too my knowledge is incomplete.
FYI:
PURITANS WERE MORE JEWISH THAN PROTESTANTS, by Hugh Fogelman
@http://www.christianity-revealed.com/cr/files/puritansweremorejewishthanprotestants.html
"the first settlers in New England called themselves "Christian Israel." Comparison of the Puritan leaders with the great leaders of ancient Israel—especially Moses and Joshua—were common. So the names of Daniel, Jonathan, Esther, Enoch, Ezra, Rachel and a host of others were in constant use among the Puritans. Interestingly enough, there was a conspicuous absence of the names of Christian saints. Names of cities, towns and settlements likewise derived from Hebraic sources. This widespread use of biblical names, however, was not confined to the naming of offspring, cities and towns - names of many biblical heights were eventually bestowed upon the great mountains of America. Mount Carmel and Mount Horeb, home of the Prophets, were popular names, as was Mount Nebo, the final resting place of Moses. Names like Mount Ephraim, Mount Gilead, Mount Hermon, Mount Moriah, Mount Pisgah, were all popular as well. Some mountains in the New World were even called Mt. Sinai, Mount Zion and Mount Olive. .
Puritan obsession with the Bible led them to try and incorporate many aspects of the Jewish commandments into their lifestyle based on their literal interpretation of Hebraic laws. One of the most significant was the concept of the Sabbath as a day of rest and meditation. Puritan Sabbath observance began at sundown and no work of any kind, even household chores, was allowed for the next 24-hours. Sabbath observance was strictly monitored by local officials.
In summary: The majority of the earliest settlers were Puritans from England. Unlike their cousins back home, these American Puritans strongly identified with both the historical traditions and customs of the ancient Hebrews of the Old Testament. They viewed their emigration from England as a virtual re-enactment of the Jewish exodus from Egypt: England was Egypt, the English king was Pharaoh, the Atlantic Ocean their Red Sea, America was the Land of Israel, and the Indians were the ancient Canaanites. They were the new Israelites, entering into a new covenant with God in a new Promised Land.
These settlers found themselves in a New World which had no existing laws or govern-ment. Their first task, therefore, was to create a legal framework for their communities and the first place they looked for guidance was the Hebrew Bible".
Must be added that the disease of Anglo-Puritanism (wasps are venomous creatures) was implanted on American soil at a very early date: The Plymouth Colony/The Pilgrim Fathers (1620), Massachusetts Bay Colony - 'the city upon a hill' (1630). They specifically viewed themselves as the 'New Israel' and the native Indians as the 'new Canaanites' to be exterminated in the America's 'Promised Land'.
I wonder if you have correctly characterized the views of the MBC Puritans. They did face hostile Indians but also encountered friendlies and combined with them against the hostile ones. I’m not aware that they turned on their former allies and extirminated them (or anyone else). They were probably studying hard to get into Harvard.
See this Counterpunch article:
https://www.counterpunch.org/2014/03/21/the-origins-of-the-israel-lobby-in-the-us/
Also see "The Incredible Scofield and His Book", by Joseph M. Canfield.
I will have to take Mr Giraldi’s word on the Schofield reference. But there are hundreds of reference Bible’s and more bibles that all have reference material in them as well as concordances –
And nearly all have the references to the rapture and end times and the place that Israel holds in that context. I carry a Strong’s concordance and a Smith’s bible dictionary. I would not be surprised if many on this site gave other but similar references.
Can Trump simply fire Pence after winning re-election? Pick a nationalist patriot in his place as VP, someone somewhat younger who can take over credibly if Trump dies during his second term.
At Trump’s age, it’s a real risk to have anyone as your number two whom you don’t actually want in the top job.
The Palestinian “refugee camps” are residential cities and have been so some years after their displacement. Yes I know Israel Government and most of its Jewish citizens have acted monstrously to them. But this should be a proper record.
Absurd and destructive advice from Matthew if we are talking about true civilizational or life-and-death enemies. If interpreted literally, it’s one of the central morally indefensible aspects of Christianity.
It would be more defensible advice, perhaps, if by “enemies” he meant people of our own civilization and ethos who are merely rivals who are unfair or meanspirited — NOT people who are trying to kill, rape, rob, enslave, oppress, or intimidate us and our families / friends / neighbors.
The jews are not one bit, not one tiny bit grateful for Trump’s plans to move the embassy to Jerusalem. And what Jews think of fundamentalist Christians is that they are even more the enemy of Jews than the Palestinians.
The fundamentalists should really start subscribing to Jewish publications and getting to know Jews.
Yes..lol
The only way the Jews will ever be satisfied is for all of the world’s non Jews to give them everything we own and then kill ourselves off.
And some even then would be furious and say we killed ourselves just so the Jews wouldn’t have anyone to blame for their behavior and to make all the Jew’s problems look like their own fault.
RFK was scum. He worked for Senator McCarthy in the 1950s and marched with Cesear Chavez in the 1960s. RFK supported the 1968 affirmative action law. RFK was as much an enemy of Whites as was his brother Ted and Senator Hart and Congress critter Cueller.
Had RFK been elected he would have done exactly what he was ordered to by the Jews he begged to donate to his campaign.
The son? Too bad, but flying small planes in fog is dangerous.
What? RFK was “scum” because he worked for Joe McCarthy? Expand on that, please.
Since Sirhan approached RFK from the front, and never got closer to Kennedy than three feet, he must have been shooting boomerang bullets with a plastic man stretch-o-matic pistol to shoot Bobby behind the ear from 1″ distance, as was reported by L.A. coroner Noguchi. There were more wounds and bullet holes than the patsy’s pistol had bullets. Analysis of a tape reports 13 shots.
Standing behind RFK was a Lockheed employee moonlighting as a security guard Thane Eugene Cesar. Cesar admitted to owning a .22 pistol, the same caliber as the one that inflicted RFK’s fatal wounds, but said he had sold it 3 months before the assassination. Researchers tracked down the pistol’s owner, who showed the receipt dated three months after the assassination. After receiving a call from L.A. cops about the pistol, his house was burglarized, and the pistol was stolen.
SF Gate reports:
(my edits for brevity)
http://www.sfgate.com/crime/article/40-years-after-RFK-s-death-questions-linger-3281692.php
OK. You win.
Except he may not actually work for them. He just drops his shorts and bends over on command.
I don't understand why so many people live within a fantasy world in their own heads, instead of in the real world. It's very odd, but becoming more normal all the time.
None of that negates what I said.
Every time there’s been a false flag event, it’s nearly always blamed on Muslims.
It’s always “the Muzzies dun this” and “the Muzzies dunnat” or “dem Muzzies are fanatics…blah blah blah…”
I as well don’t understand why so many people live within a fantasy world in their own heads, instead of in the real world. It’s very odd, but becoming more normal all the time.
Several of the biggest fantasies are, for example, that Jews are the eternal victims, that 6 million Jews were murdered in “the” holocaust, that Gawd granted Palestine to the state of Israel, that the state of Israel is a Jewish state, and that Israel is a friend of the US.
These constant lies are how Israel became established. The whole deal regarding Zionism and the gangster state is a fraud from the start.
Phil, I’m a true believer myself, as you put it. However I cannot understand why any true evangelical would eagerly anticipate Armageddon, or seek to hasten it. Jesus’ command was to spread the Gospel to the whole world, out of God’s love for humanity, that none might perish. Therefore, finding joy in the destruction and loss of hope for literally billions of other people cannot be a mark of the true follower of Jesus. Indeed, we are warned, “What does the Day of the Lord have to do with you?” echoing the fallacy and arrogance to claim by human agency what is in God’s hands alone. Moreover, those who conflate actual warmaking with following Christ are guilty of creating their own idolatrous and false “War Jesus.” As you point out, Jesus counseled doing good in return for evil, rather than piling up transgressions on top of each other, and acting in love not only for neighbors, tough enough, but in regards to enemies. So a whole lot more taking scripture seriously would not be amiss for those who call themselves Christian, instead of Just Make War Theories.
Many Christians believe they can and should hasten the day -- not for Armageddon but what is to follow --- and one of the debates is whether christians will be present during the tribulation and ultimate war to come. but it is not about the destruction, it's the end.
As I have noted, I don't see much in the scripture that supports the advance, but people believe it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjMRgT5o-Ig
Rapture Ready: The Christians United for Israel Tour
More swamp creatures brought in by Trump….its all in the family.
Trump Pick for Chile Ambassador Entwined in Kushner Family Deals
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-01-29/trump-pick-for-chile-ambassador-entwined-in-kushner-family-deals
January 29, 2018 4:00 AM
When the White House nominated a new ambassador to Chile this month, it touted his role running his father’s food-importing business. Not mentioned: his deep financial ties to the family of Jared Kushner.
Andrew Gellert is president of Gellert Global Group and the son of George Gellert, a close friend of Jared’s father, Charles Kushner. The older men have done handshake deals for decades, creating a deep web of financial connections between their family companies in real estate, media and banking.
Most prominent of their shared interests is 666 Fifth Avenue, the heavily indebted Manhattan office tower that has been the subject of a global hunt for investors. When Jared Kushner purchased the Observer newspaper, some of the funds were from the Gellerts. At a New Jersey bank in which both families own stakes, Andrew Gellert sits on the board with Jared Kushner’s brother-in-law, David Orbach.
A White House spokesman for Jared Kushner didn’t respond to questions about Kushner’s relationship with Gellert.
Gellert, 50, married and the father of three, is no stranger to Chile, having helped his company expand into exporting nuts and dried fruits from there. But he has no diplomatic experience and speaks only basic Spanish.
Ambassadorships have long been a way to repay big campaign donors, although they’re less commonly given to business associates. Despite having contributed to Hillary Clinton in 2003, Andrew’s father was an early backer of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, giving $10,000 to the Make America Great Again political action committee two months after Trump announced he was running, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
After Charles Kushner was convicted of witness tampering, illegal campaign contributions and tax evasion in 2005, Gellert often co-guaranteed loans for properties with Seryl Kushner, Charles’s wife.
666 Fifth Avenue
Their biggest real estate deal has recently encountered problems. Kushner Cos. owns 50.5 percent of 666 Fifth Avenue, and the Gellerts’ share of that portion is substantial, according to one person familiar with the deal. The property is, losing money and a $1.2 billion mortgage is due in February 2019.
Kushner Cos. had favored knocking down the 41-story tower and building one twice as tall in its place. The company searched for investors in China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel, France and South Korea. No takers have been announced. Their partner in the building, Vornado Realty Trust, has said the plan isn’t feasible.
The Gellerts have done business in Chile since at least 1999, when they purchased J.F. Braun & Sons and Camerican International from ConAgra Inc. The two subsidiaries import raisins and dried cranberries, as well as canned and frozen artichokes, asparagus and celery. In 2008, it formed Andes Quality SA with Australia’s Agracom. This company processes raisins in a facility north of Santiago. In 2016, Gellert Group purchased KHI International Trade, a food-sourcing company with a Chilean office.
Andrew Gellert won’t be Kushner’s first Chilean link. The home Jared and his wife, Ivanka Trump, are renting in Washington, D.C., is owned by Andrónico Luksic, a powerful Chilean mining billionaire who was embroiled in a legal battle with the U.S. government over permits to explore for copper in Minnesota.
The couple admired the six-bedroom home in the tony Kalorama neighborhood at the same time that Luksic was looking for property there in December 2016. A real estate agent put the deal together, and the Kushners quickly became his tenants, according to a Wall Street Journal article last March.
Last month, the Trump administration approved the permits for Luksic’s company that the Obama administration had withheld.
In Chile, the Luksic family’s sprawling conglomerate operates in many of the same businesses as the Gellert Group, including food processing and transportation. Andrónico Luksic, however, has never met a member of the Kushner or Gellert families, according to a person with knowledge of his affairs.
One author wrote that they should more properly be characterized as "sticklers" in that they chose to eliminate from all church practice those things for which there was no scriptural basis, such as vestments, music, stained glass, and the bishopric. The Anglicans, however, thought any practice should be allowed so long as it was not prohibited by scripture. The Puritans tried to work with the Anglicans in contrast to the Pilgrims who rejected the CoE entirely.
The Massachusetts Bay Colony soon had to deal with the Antinomian Controversy in which Ann Hutchinson's faction took the position that if you were of the select the Holy Spirit dwelled in you and no earthly works were needed to evidence one's exalted status. This was opposed by Winthrop and the rest of the colony's religious establishment so, in the early days here, antinomianism was infra dig and the prevailing Puritans, far from crushing their opponents, hardly laid a finger on them. Hutchinson was merely banished.
Nor did I run across anything that evidenced a Puritan desire to rule the world. Rather they wanted merely to be an example to the world. Winthrop encouraged people without a "testimony" to go elsewhere. The Massachusetts Puritans did not have imperial ambitions to my knowledge.
I also ran across nothing that suggests Puritans were pro-Jewish. But possibly here too my knowledge is incomplete.
@nothing that suggests Puritans were pro-Jewish
FYI:
PURITANS WERE MORE JEWISH THAN PROTESTANTS, by Hugh Fogelman
@http://www.christianity-revealed.com/cr/files/puritansweremorejewishthanprotestants.html
“the first settlers in New England called themselves “Christian Israel.” Comparison of the Puritan leaders with the great leaders of ancient Israel—especially Moses and Joshua—were common. So the names of Daniel, Jonathan, Esther, Enoch, Ezra, Rachel and a host of others were in constant use among the Puritans. Interestingly enough, there was a conspicuous absence of the names of Christian saints. Names of cities, towns and settlements likewise derived from Hebraic sources. This widespread use of biblical names, however, was not confined to the naming of offspring, cities and towns – names of many biblical heights were eventually bestowed upon the great mountains of America. Mount Carmel and Mount Horeb, home of the Prophets, were popular names, as was Mount Nebo, the final resting place of Moses. Names like Mount Ephraim, Mount Gilead, Mount Hermon, Mount Moriah, Mount Pisgah, were all popular as well. Some mountains in the New World were even called Mt. Sinai, Mount Zion and Mount Olive. .
Puritan obsession with the Bible led them to try and incorporate many aspects of the Jewish commandments into their lifestyle based on their literal interpretation of Hebraic laws. One of the most significant was the concept of the Sabbath as a day of rest and meditation. Puritan Sabbath observance began at sundown and no work of any kind, even household chores, was allowed for the next 24-hours. Sabbath observance was strictly monitored by local officials.
In summary: The majority of the earliest settlers were Puritans from England. Unlike their cousins back home, these American Puritans strongly identified with both the historical traditions and customs of the ancient Hebrews of the Old Testament. They viewed their emigration from England as a virtual re-enactment of the Jewish exodus from Egypt: England was Egypt, the English king was Pharaoh, the Atlantic Ocean their Red Sea, America was the Land of Israel, and the Indians were the ancient Canaanites. They were the new Israelites, entering into a new covenant with God in a new Promised Land.
These settlers found themselves in a New World which had no existing laws or govern-ment. Their first task, therefore, was to create a legal framework for their communities and the first place they looked for guidance was the Hebrew Bible”.
RFK was scum. He worked for Senator McCarthy in the 1950s and marched with Cesear Chavez in the 1960s. RFK supported the 1968 affirmative action law. RFK was as much an enemy of Whites as was his brother Ted and Senator Hart and Congress critter Cueller.
Had RFK been elected he would have done exactly what he was ordered to by the Jews he begged to donate to his campaign.
The son? Too bad, but flying small planes in fog is dangerous.
QUOTE: [RFK's] son? Too bad, but flying small planes in fog is dangerous.
There was absolutely NO fog.
Also, JFK Jr. was JFK’s son, RFK’s and Ted’s nephew. He met his untimely demise when his Senate ambitions got in the way of Hellary’s path to the coronation.
Many people who got in the way of Hellary and Bill political schemes and financial crimes ended up mysteriously dying in countless small plane crashes. (Sometimes big crashes, too – Ron Brown, Seal Team 6.)
Somehow, the politicized and union-controlled National Transportation Safety Board never found anything suspicious about the wake of aircraft disasters following the Clintons.
That’s ridiculous: ” … North Korea’s “reckless pursuit” of nuclear technology ”
= Billions spent for WAR again, not for rebuilding America.
Trump: US must modernize & rebuild its nuclear arsenal to deter any aggression
Source: https://www.rt.com/usa/417448-trump-nuclear-arsenal-state-union/
I agree. Every single last one of them needs to go, 13 Senators and 27 House members. Richard Blumenthal, Barbara Boxer, Diane Feinstein, Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer, Al Franken, Adam Schiff, DWS, Barney Frank, Gabriel Gifford, Anthony Weiner, all on the list. Some are gone thankfully. Notice they are all Democrats except Eric Cantor, thankfully he’s gone.
Can you imagine if Bernie Sanders had gone on to become president? We could’ve had an Israeli citizen as president! How could this even be allowed?
My comments are not meant in support of the idea. But for many evangelicals, perhaps all, as would make sense,There is a longing for Christ and a longing to to be out of this world. It is not intended to be suicidal. But a longing as one might have as bride and groom.
Many Christians believe they can and should hasten the day — not for Armageddon but what is to follow — and one of the debates is whether christians will be present during the tribulation and ultimate war to come. but it is not about the destruction, it’s the end.
As I have noted, I don’t see much in the scripture that supports the advance, but people believe it.
The jews are not one bit, not one tiny bit grateful for Trump’s plans to move the embassy to Jerusalem. And what Jews think of fundamentalist Christians is that they are even more the enemy of Jews than the Palestinians.
The fundamentalists should really start subscribing to Jewish publications and getting to know Jews.
some corrections: any errors were not deliberate
3. my position is clearly that Christian allegiance is to Christ. it’s not to a plot of land, nor state, nor polity, But belief in christ does not in any manner preclude or prevent partaking in land ownership, state governance, politics, or any of the legal and societal norms of the community in which they reside — until they conflict with christ and his mission of giving the good news.
5. I can only rest where I came in. I think the evidence is clear that the jewish method of occupying Palestine was ill advised, ethically questionable and beyond reasoned justice — the entire process loaded with acts of terror, and mayhem is hard to justify, in my view. The UN completely mishandled the entire affair. And I would agree that Jews should have been expected to pay a fair market price for the property they sought, and in many cases took — tantamount to stealing. And I don’t think it can be condoned and it is not reflected of any scriptural admonition old or new in my view. Condemning such practice or expressing criticism for the same does not mean one cannot be supportive of the nation or even have affinity for the same. But I would argue that Israel should be expected to behave in accordance with the international rules the rest live by. And nothing in scripture would suggest otherwise, in my view. I am not sure that people of faith in the christian community support what you suggest.
That is the entire problem with Judaism. They only embrace the blood thirsty Old Testament where God went around smiting everybody who stood in the Jews’ way, killing their first born sons etc. But they do not embrace the New Testament where Jesus came for our salvation and loved all mankind. There is only hate and revenge in the Jews’ hearts, no love, just like in the OT. Protestants embrace the NT and embrace the love.
Tom DeLay, Pastor John Hagee: whack jobs along the line of elitecomminc. Don’t laugh too hard.
Rapture Ready: The Christians United for Israel Tour
You don’t mean the book of Dinah. You mean the story of Dinah in Genesis. I don’t know any christians who condone rape and none who don’t recognize Jacob’s failure to protect her.
Trump in some ways has become a Neocon dream, but he's also a wildcard.
Take Korea: Peace is breaking out. Now, maybe Trump didn't want peace, but it's happening.
Take Syria: Assad is still in power.
The RussiaGate stuff was intended to drive Trump out or at least pressure him not to get close to Russia.
They also hate Trump's followers. People like me are never supposed to be heard, certainly never represented. Middle American Radicals, flyover country, poor whites, Southrons, etc.
-
Obama might have been less pro-Israel, but he still played ball. Obama destroyed Libya, attacked Yemen, supported terrorists in Syria, supported a coup in Ukraine. Maybe Obama didn't really want these things, but he let them happen. Obama viewed Libya as not his fault.
Israel might be demonising Obama today, but that doesn't mean Obama was more peaceful than Trump. It just means currently Israel thinks, or says, that Trump is better in some form.
We have no war with Iran currently, no war with Venezuela and NK. I'm content on foreign policy, though not pleased.
No such thing is happening. They’ve made peace only so we can have our moment of glory at the Olympics. This is the most cynical point of all, as soon as they’re over, we’re right back to where we were, namely that ‘America’ cannot live with anyone not bending over for us; you notice, there are no negotiations going on right now!
It seems that the top donors to both parties are fanatical Zionists and generally liberal. I don’t understand why there are no wealthy right-wingers willing to counter-balance the others. When I was a kid in the 1950s-60s there were still right-wing zillionaires: H.L. Hunt, Robert Welch, Adolf Coors, Henry Luce, the Mellons, Walt Disney, the Mars family among others. Nowadays all the wealthiest people are lefties on everything that doesn’t concern their personal finances. Even so, the amounts they contribute could be matched by an aggregate of not-quite-as-wealthy conservatives.
The current abasement before Israel is just one aspect of the rule that Jews must be pleased or at least placated. A Republican cannot placate them with pro-choice, pro-gay, anti-gun, anti-cop, pro-immigration policies, so fanatical Zionism is all that’s left to him. The late Jack Kemp, who liked to refer to himself as Yitzhak Kemp, was once told by members of a Jewish congregation that Jewish favor could not be had for any amount of support for Israel in the absence of support for abortion rights and other social causes favored by Jews. But that doesn’t stop Republicans from trying. And of course Trump, so hated and battered by the Jewish power centers, must work extra hard to gain some measure of toleration.
The goal for the right must now be to diminish the role played by campaign finances while working to increase campaign funding by average people. The success of the Sanders campaign in crowdfunding is a good sign.
What happens to the Jews who have died before the rapture? Do they get a pass if the majority of Jews follow Jesus?
Time is on Kim’s side. He just needs to keep us from toppling him long enough to get his nukes in tune. But he might be sincere about wanting to coexist with the south. The south has much more population and wealth and even if America deserted them, Japan and China don’t want to see Kim expand. As for America, our chief concern is that North Korea could sell arms to Iran thereby threatening Israel. I’ve become totally cynical about this. Everything revolves around Israel and nobody dares to say so.