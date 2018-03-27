Let's Investigate John Brennan

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan, a Barack Obama friend and protégé as well as a current paid contributor for NBC and MSNBC, has blasted President Donald Trump for congratulating President Vladimir Putin over his victory in recent Russian national elections. He said that the U.S. President is “afraid of the president of Russia” and that the Kremlin “may have something on him personally. The fact that he has had this fawning attitude toward Mr. Putin …continues to say to me that he does have something to fear and something very serious to fear.”
It is an indication of how low we have sunk as a nation that a possible war criminal like Brennan can feel free to use his former official status as a bully pulpit to claim that someone is a foreign spy without any real pushback or objection from the talking heads and billionaire manipulators that unfortunately run our country. If Trump is actually being blackmailed, as Brennan implies, what evidence is there for that? One might reasonably conclude that Brennan and his associates are actually angry because Trump has had the temerity to try to improve relations with Russia.
It is ironic that when President Trump does something right he gets assailed by the same crowd that piles on when he does something stupid, leading to the conclusion that unless The Donald is attacking another country, when he is lauded as becoming truly presidential, he cannot ever win with the inside the Beltway Establishment crowd. Brennan and a supporting cast of dissimulating former intelligence chiefs opposed Trump from the git-go and were perfectly willing to make things up to support Hillary and the status quo that she represented. It was, of course, a status quo that greatly and personally benefited that ex-government crowd which by now might well be described as the proverbial Deep State.
The claim that Trump is a Russian agent is not a new one since it is an easy mark to allege something that you don’t have to prove. During the campaign, one was frequently confronted on the television by the humorless stare of the malignant Michael Morell, former acting CIA Director, who wrote in a mind numbing August 2016 op-ed how he was proud to support Hillary Clinton because of her “commitment to our nation’s security: her belief that America is an exceptional nation that must lead in the world for the country to remain secure and prosperous; her understanding that diplomacy can be effective only if the country is perceived as willing and able to use force if necessary; and her capacity to make the most difficult decision of all: whether to put young American women and men in harm’s way.” Per Morell, she was a “proponent of a more aggressive approach [in Syria], one that might have prevented the Islamic State from gaining a foothold…”
But Morell saved his finest vitriol for Donald Trump, observing how Vladimir Putin, a wily ex-career intelligence officer “trained to identify vulnerabilities in an individual and to exploit them” obtained the services of one fairly obscure American businessman named Trump without even physically meeting him. Morell, given his broad experience as an analyst and desk jockey, notes, “In the intelligence business, we would say that Mr. Putin had recruited Mr. Trump as an unwitting agent of the Russian Federation.” An “unwitting agent” is a contradiction in terms, but one wouldn’t expect Morell to know that. Nor would John Brennan, who was also an analyst and desk jockey before he was elevated by an equally witless President Barack Obama.
So Morell is by his own words clearly an idiot, which explains a lot about what is wrong with CIA and is probably why he is now a consultant with CBS News instead of serving as Agency Director under the beneficent gaze of President Hillary Clinton.
Well, Trump’s fractured foreign policy aside, I have some real problems with folks like Michael Morell and John Brennan throwing stones. Both can be reasonably described as war criminals due to what they did during the war on terror and also as major subverters of the Constitution of the United States that has emerged as part of the saga of the 2016 election, the outcome of which, ironically, is being blamed on the Russians.
Back in 2013 John Brennan, then Obama’s counter-terrorism advisor, had a difficult time with the Senate Intelligence Committee explaining some things that he did when he was still working at CIA. He was predictably attacked by some senators concerned over the expanding drone program, which he supervised; over CIA torture; for the kill lists that he helped manage; and regarding the pervasive government secrecy, which he surely condoned to cover up the questionable nature of the assassination lists and the drones. Not at all surprisingly, he was forced to defend the policies of the administration that he was then serving in, claiming that the United States is “at war with al-Qaeda.” But he did cite his basic disagreement with the former CIA interrogation policies and expressed his surprise at learning that enhanced interrogation, which he refused to label torture because he is “no lawyer,” had not provided any unique or actionable information. He claimed that he had only “raised serious questions” in his own mind on the interrogation issue after reading the 525 page summary of the 6,000 page report prepared by the Senate Intelligence Committee which detailed the failure of the Agency program. Brennan’s reaction, however, suggested at a minimum that he had read only the rebuttal material produced by CIA that had deliberately inflated the value of the intelligence produced.
Surprisingly the subject of rendition, which Brennan must surely have been involved with while at CIA, hardly surfaced though two other interesting snippets emerged from the questioning. One was his confirmation that the government has its own secret list of innocent civilians killed by drones while at the same time contradicting himself by maintaining that the program does not actually exist and that if even if it did exist such fatalities do not occur. And more directly relevant to Brennan himself, Senator John D. Rockefeller provided an insight into the classified sections of the Senate report on CIA torture, mentioning that the enhanced interrogation program was both “managed incompetently” and “corrupted by personnel with pecuniary conflicts of interest.” One would certainly like to learn more about the presumed contractors who profited corruptly from waterboarding and one would like to know if they were in any way punished, an interesting sidebar as Brennan has a number of times spoken about the need for accountability.
Brennan was not questioned at all about the conflict of interest or ethical issues raised by the revolving door that he benefited from when he left CIA as Deputy Executive Director in 2005 and joined a British-owned company called The Analysis Corporation (TAC) where he was named CEO. He made almost certainly some millions of dollars when the Agency and other federal agencies awarded TAC contracts to develop biometrics and set up systems to manage the government’s various watch lists before rejoining the government with a full bank account to help him along his way. Brennan also reportedly knew how to return a favor, giving his former boss at CIA George Tenet a compensated advisory position in his company and also hosting in 2007 a book signing for Tenet’s At the Center of the Storm. The by-invitation-only event included six hundred current and former intelligence officers, some of whom waited for hours to have Tenet sign copies of the book, which were provided by TAC.
Brennan certainly knew how to feather his nest and reward his friends, but the area that is still murky relates to what exactly he was up to in 2016 when he was CIA Director and also quite possibly working hard to help Hillary get elected. He was still at it well after Trump got elected and assumed office. In May 2017, his testimony before Congress was headlined in a Washington Post front page featured article as Brennan’s explosive testimony just made it harder for the GOP to protect Trump. The article stated that Brennan during the 2016 campaign “reviewed intelligence that showed ‘contacts and interaction’ between Russian actors and people associated with the Trump campaign.” Politico was also in on the chase in an article entitled Brennan: Russia may have successfully recruited Trump campaign aides.
The precise money quote by Brennan that the two articles chiefly rely on is “I encountered and am aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and US persons involved in the Trump campaign that I was concerned about because of known Russian efforts to suborn such individuals. It raised questions in my mind whether or not Russia was able to gain the co-operation of those individuals.”
The testimony inevitably raises some questions about just what Brennan was actually up to. First of all, the CIA is not supposed to keep tabs on American citizens and tracking the activities of known associates of a presidential candidate should have sent warning bells off, yet Brennan clearly persisted in following the trail. What Brennan did not describe, because it was “classified,” was how he came upon the information in the first place. We know from Politico and other sources that it came from foreign intelligence services, including the British, Dutch and Estonians, and there has to be a strong suspicion that the forwarding of at least some of that information might have been sought or possibly inspired by Brennan unofficially in the first place. But whatever the provenance of the intelligence, it is clear that Brennan then used that information to request an FBI investigation into a possible Russian operation directed against potential key advisers if Trump were to somehow get nominated and elected, which admittedly was a longshot at the time. That is how Russiagate began.
So, Mr. Brennan, for all his bluster and scarcely concealed anger, has a lot of baggage, to include his possible role in coordinating with other elements in the national security agencies as well as with overseas parties to get their candidate Hillary Clinton elected. Brennan should be thoroughly investigated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, to include subpoenaing all records at CIA relating to the Trump inquiries before requiring testimony under oath of Brennan himself with possible legal consequences if he is caught lying.
There’s a lot of “should’s” concerning the terrorists, murderers, war criminals, torturers and traitors that rule the roost in D.C.
But the only “will”, even with the Orangutan in office, is that these corrupt and evil men will continue to terrorize, murder, commit war crimes, torture and betray America. Only a mighty revolution will even begin to drain the massive D.C. swamp of the deleterious scum and muck that fills it.
Violent revolutions quickly burn themselves out and are soon co-opted by the usual sleaze. It's very apparent it even happened to the much vaunted Am Rev, and we see the inevitable results today. There never, ever, shall be any MAGA. It's merely circus time rhetoric and we all know that there's a sucker born every minute.
Within a week after Brennan’s ‘routine’ visit in April 2014 to the Ukraine the Ukrainian army launched a civil war. That was within 2 weeks of the CIA instigated coup an the end of February 2014.
Trump is clearly having a perilous time trying to put together a defense team. He is made to look the fool on an hourly basis. It isn’t even news anymore. Fans of his in the media were complaining about the 60 Minutes broadcast asking isn’t “there more” in terms of news value?
It was with that pending backdrop that we heard from Brennan. It took no courage. Trump is in the ring and he’s battered. Make no mistake others heard what Brennan was making clear. Yes, Trump is headed for the “dustbin” and it’s just a matter of how. Brennan was telling those that matter to back off and let it happen. Quality legal counsel trust Trump about as much as Brennan does.
We saw the large number of Russians tossed out yesterday. Trump acquiesced, though made no statement. The decision was probably taken while the president was preparing for his Florida break and how best to react to his porn actress assignation, that never happened (in his mind).
Brennan should be investigated for the murder of Michael Hastings as well.
Ummm, that’s not going to happen. It’s silly to think the Deep State is going to investigate itself.
Obviously it did. But was it CIA or DIA that helped to count Trump votes?
Hmmm, let's see here.
Counted Trump votes but not Clinton's?
Counted but reduced the number of Trump votes?
Counted all of the votes, but inflated Clinton's?
Successfully hacked the voting machines in some states to inflate Clinton votes and deflate Trump votes?
So many possibilities.
Another fine article by PG.
The system is obviously sick to the point of degeneracy yet some still proclaim that it can still be “reformed” if we somehow manage to magically get the right guy into the m̶o̶n̶a̶r̶c̶h̶y̶, I mean prezudensy.
‘Taint gonna happen goys ‘n squirrels.
But hey, keep castin’ them there ballots for degenerates! That surely oughta do it. Eventually.
Uh-huh!
The CIA engaging in a regime change operation? Who’d a thunk!
They used to joke darkly that the only country safe from having its government overthrown was the one that had no U.S. embassy.
The joke lost its punch line.
Brennan and James Clapper come across as anti-Russian bigots and liars.
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/01/11/misreading-trump-putin-and-us-russian-relations.html
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/12/12/countering-anti-russian-propaganda.html
https://www.eurasiareview.com/24092017-another-absurd-russia-bashing-development-analysis/
Thanks to President Truman for both the CIA and recognizing the spawning of Israel, two demonic entities that have and continue to give both America and the world an endless amount of trouble, while leeching money out of our economy.
Thank Mr. Giraldi for not babbling on about the latest washed up porn star who claims that Trump bedded her, which makes for endless conversations among the rubes, while the CIA continues on with its world-wide assassination program, moving paid for jihadists to Syria, helping the head-chopping Saudi dictator remain in office, running opium out of Afghanistan and making sure 90% of the MSM keeps feeding toxic slop to people in the guise of news.
On Israel, he may have been having his shoulders twisted, but his writings are very clear that he found the proto-neocons to be very irritating, specifically the new arrivals from Europe.
As an outside observer, and excepting the cruel continuing of LeMay's firebombing and the two atomic bombs, the latter and former clearly war crimes, taking their records into account, I can not think of one U.S.A. president who was any good since Harding. Perhaps Coolidge.
They all have their moments, whether the moments are good, bad or meaningless, but the bad is always outweighing the good.
AMEN!
Of course the CIA ‘interfered’ in the 2016 Presidential election. But our Elites do not want that discussed as a mere possibility. We might also look more closely at the CIA and the JFK assassination.
The CIA is the child of British imperial secret service, as are the Mossad and the Saudi General Intelligence Presidency. 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse.
Morell:
“commitment to our nation’s security: her belief that America is an exceptional nation that must lead in the world for the country to remain secure and prosperous; her understanding that diplomacy can be effective only if the country is perceived as willing and able to use force if necessary; and her capacity to make the most difficult decision of all: whether to put young American women and men in harm’s way.”
What a fine chunk of bullsheat. I wonder how long it took him to come up with that. Everybody with over 100 IQ knows who steers foreign policy, and they are not American patriots.
Yep.
The CIA is the USA’s secret army, of course the director is a criminal, judged by common standards.
If the CIA manipulated elections, I doubt, as nearly all military, they’re not very intelligent.
However it has to be a revolution of the spirit and it has to be continuous as you no doubt already know.
I Agree
“Brennan should be thoroughly investigated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, ”
Why Mueller? Brennan isn’t a president, or even a government official at all. He’s a former federal employee who is wide open to investigation by the DOJ. Brennan’s past terms employment are an open book to the DOJ or to Congress.
It probably wouldn’t take a week for felony charges to be brought against him and he could be in jail waiting for a trial. Any ordinary citizen is subject to being hounded by the FBI and charged with multiple felonies, having charges piled up against him until he agrees to bargain with a guilty plea.
That happens all the time to ordinary citizens. The same could be done to Brennan, who is just another civilian now. I guess, though, that we would need to have an AG who would be willing to target a fellow Swamp Creature.
The government will never investigate Brennan or any of the other deep state organs as they are controlled by the Zionists who also control every facet of the gov, and this control was proven by the fact that Israel and the deep state did 911 and got away with it.
They might as well call for a real investigation of 911, have a snowballs chance in hell of getting that done.
You will gain a better understanding of Vladimir Putin if you study his career as a sportsman, 3rd degree blackbelt Judoka than by sifting through his career as an ex-spy.
First of all, Judo is a sport. It’s not a “martial art”. It’s not meant to maim or injure–though of course, people do get injured because they get thrown. Every particular technique that could inevitably result in injury has been culled from the sport. You don’t “practice” Judo, you “play” it–literally, that’s what they say when talking about participation.
Practice sessions are democratic. Everyone practices against everyone else. Of course, this results in mismatches as rank beginners will at some point be paired up with advanced players. But this mismatch doesn’t result in humiliation because the advanced take special pains to play cleanly, pull their throws i.e. execute them perfectly so the person thrown can land without injury to themselves and it also is an opportunity for every good Judoka to teach the novices.
There are some people who come to Judo who don’t fit in. They standout because they can be seen really playing rough with those who are lower in rank than them. But this doesn’t go unnoticed. As people cycle through opponents during the practice session, the bully will eventually be paired up with someone who is better than they are. And they will be taught a lesson. Either they learn and conform to the rules or they never show up again. Judo weeds out opportunistic bullies.
Now I hope the above helps people better understand Putin. To sum up: he is competitive but will try to win fairly, within the prescribed rules. He won’t tolerate bullying by the stronger over the weaker, will, in fact, come to the aid of the weaker. Has a strong sense of tradition, of belonging to a school of thought and action that is greater than himself and that is worth preserving for its own sake, believes and more importantly, knows through experience, that belonging to such a school improves individual character. He is competent. I’ve seen film of him in practice and his technique is quite good. His third degree black belt was honestly earned, it wasn’t an honorary award.
From the above it can be seen why he would have little respect for the current crop of weak, cowardly, politicians who rule America, lacking as they are in discipline, integrity and dedication to a larger, noble cause. He would, in fact, find it hard not to hold them in contempt but, keeping his eyes on the long-term goals of what’s good for his country, masters his emotions when dealing with them face to face.
Not all CIA is bad believe it or not..
Meet CIA Intelligence Officer Michael Scheuer, says Parkland and Las Vegas shootings were false flags and FBI is covering them up. Goes on to encourage Americans to arm themselves and stockpile ammo, seems he knows something we don’t.
Trump should hire this guy, he doesn’t mince words when it comes to Israel either, he is da man.
If only America had more guys like this in govt, how awesome would America be?
Former CIA Intelligence Officer Dr. Michael Scheuer
If the USA empire could have been established and maintained, without a CIA, I doubt.
Empires are ruthless, 'perfidious Albion' was the expression for the British empire.
Ian Hernon, 'Britain's Forgotten Wars, Colonial Campaigns of the 19th Century', 2003, 2007, Chalford - Stroud
How an important British diplomat saw British control of the greater part of the world as the natural order of things
Lord Vansittart, ‘The Mist Procession, The autobiography of LORD VANSITTART’, London 1958
Great pity that death prevented the biography from going furher than 1938.
The machinations of Vansittart during the thirties are described in
Philip M. Taylor, 'The Projection of Britain, British Overseas Publicity and Propaganda 1919-1939', Cambridge 1981
and
Lawrence R. Pratt, 'East of Malta, West of Suez', London, 1975
The ideas of Vansittart's friend Leeper one finds in
Sir Reginald Leeper, 'When Greek Meets Greek', London 1950
He more or less ruled Greece from 1945 to say 1950.
Perhaps the reviewer of Marching Toward Hell: America and Islam After Iraq who said, "Scheuer comes off as a Tridentine Catholic for whom half the world ended at Worms, 1521...," was right.
The reality is that ISIS, Al Qaeda in Syria(formerly known as Nusra Front) & all other Salafist groups which were, from day one, the real "rebel" fighting forces on the ground, were created/funded and armed by the ZUS led coalition, in order to overthrow the Syrian government & justify US meddling in Iraq and Syria. There is plenty of evidence for this, and yet M. Scheuer does not have much to say about it.
From Prof. Anderson's book "The Dirty War on Syria", we read: New Evidence US Backed ISIS - Ron Paul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eo2GYQxopbM
Ex-DIA boss Michael Flynn: White House took "willful decision" to fund, train Syria Islamists ISIS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccdeANvo2bg
You have half a point, from my reading, Truman turned OSS into CIA. Do you think there was some magical and instant change in the organisation?
Philip Giraldi wrote: “Time to find out if CIA interfered in the 2016 election.”
Hi Phil,
If Brennan’s CIA did not interfere in the volatile 2016 election, I’d be rather disappointed in them.
Will explain.
CIA Directors are typically partisan to whichever political party appoints them to serve.
The agency has a long history of interference in foreign government elections, and a willingness to serve major corporate interests and foreign governments, i.e., Israel, those interests above & beyond dumb goyim basic needs.
Consequently, when a solid argument (with evidence) is made that CIA interfered in the 2016 presidential election, the first thing that must be cleared up is the “smoke” that the CIA works to defend the integrity of American “elections” which allot no other citizen option but to tolerate and accept Jewish Lobbies who influence (determine) both the outcome of Congressional & Executive offices.
No doubt, our country’s sorry fate would be comforted by a high profile investigation into Brennan.
However, who will conduct such investigation. Robert Mueller who was FBI Director during the uninvestigated 9/11 attacks?
And then we have 9/11′s CIA Director, George Tenet. I have no clue about CIA funding for it’s operations, but given the huge annual budget allotment to the ZUS Department of Defense, how was it possible for ESPECIALLY the Pentagon to get victimized by a commercial airplane attack.
Even moreso than Brennan, does ex-Director Tenet deserve to stand accountable to a serious criminal coverup investigation, which of course would be the nation’s first?
Below is a You Tube video that features an interesting interview with Mark Rossini, former-FBI “Counter Terrorism” agent and who served under Robert Mueller’s command.
Minus any reference to (well known) nefarious Mossad activities in the U.S., Mr. Rossini tells a passionate story about his attempts to call attention to troublesome Saudi operations in the “Homeland” prior to 9/11 and how his agency was “coddling the Saudis.”
Yes, to expose ex-Director Brennan’s more recent “lies” is very necessary. But the man stood atop an agency that set an incredible example of “by deception we do war” and the collateral damage is…
mankind. “Let’s roll!”
Thank you, Philip.
Selah, Great and Holy Tuesday Commemoration of the Ten Wise Virgins (Mt 25:14)
Before investigating can denaturing this lizard be recommended?
“He [Brennan] said that the U.S. President is ‘afraid of the president of Russia’ and that the Kremlin ‘may have something on him personally.’…”
John Brennan may well be the most dangerous and dirty CIA director in the Company’s history. I think he was engaging in projection when he uttered the above comments.
The true darkness at the heart of the 2016 ‘hacked’ election story is that the Podesta emails revealed the existence of a pedophile cult in the upper echelons of D.C. society. And that John Podesta, a long-time CIA asset, was running the cult as an influence and blackmail operation. Brennan’s hands were deep into that miasma, and he has been working overtime at misdirection since the election.
No fan of Trump and his crew here, but the other team, the D.C. establishment, are much worse.
They have the goods on HIM, and will squeeze out of him every last second of influence operations as long as he draws breath. Brennan will never be able to get off the HAMSTER WHEEL alive.
I dunno Phil, I mean asking Mueller to investigate Brennan is like asking the termites to run the exterminating business.
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2018/02/07/bob-manson-charlie-mueller/
^ It’s almost funny
Now that was worth taking some time to read, thanks for an affecting narrative.
Yes, investigate him, and while you’re at it…
https://jamesfetzer.blogspot.co.uk/2016/12/wayne-madsen-john-brennan-cias-saudi_21.html
We had our bipartisan corporate tax reduction, one of only two things our partisans can agree on. The other is the ongoing war to make Israel Great. Rinse and repeat.
Depends on what you see as bad.
Holman Jenkins Jr, Wall Street Journal columnist, is a cranky writer who was wrong about which faction to support in a New Hampshire supermarket war, but he is right when he suggests that John Brennan has decided that a good offense is the best defense. Call it the John Brennan attempt to replicate the Dan Fouts-era San Diego Chargers strategy of piling up the passing yards and the points and hoping that you have more points at the end of the game than your opponent.
Holman Jenkins Jr:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/why-trump-never-speaks-ill-of-putin-1521844128
Scheuer is a complex (complexed?) character. Here he says, “They’ve [the Democrats] killed 60 million American children…”
Perhaps the reviewer of Marching Toward Hell: America and Islam After Iraq who said, “Scheuer comes off as a Tridentine Catholic for whom half the world ended at Worms, 1521…,” was right.
So how do you reform the Secret Police? It is an interesting idea. The National Security State has locked out any outside criticism and made reform almost impossible.
Then, there is also the whole indoctrination process. From hire to retire, these three letter agencies indoctrinate their employees with esprit de corps and being a team player with the greatest enthusiasm for the mission.
Pathological groupthink, ideologically pure, hermetically sealed. Eyes Only, NOFORN.
Yes, that's undeniably true, but then they put them under the command of some retarded political appointee who will order them to do any outrageous thing that the appointee is told to order them to do.
It makes for a very bad situation, but such a situation couldn't exist without people willing to sell their souls for a low-effort government job with a pension.
You need to get over the civil war lie. Russia invaded both Crimea and the Donbas. That’s already been proven beyond doubt. Get out more and quit swallowing Putin’s lies.
- You say Russia occupied Ukrainian Crimea. So, why don’t you fight for it?
- We are not stupid, there is Russian army there.
- But you say that there is Russian army in Donbass, yet you fight…
- That’s what we say, but in Crimea there really is Russian army.
Khrushchev had "allocated" the Soviet Crimea to Ukraine in violation of the Soviet laws.
If you love your banderites and groysmans, this is your choice. Don't try to impose this choice on others.
Claim made by high level persons in the link, suggest need for deep investigation into who in the USA is getting paid to deliver or make available American taxpayer paid for resources to foreign payee governments conducting terrorism and destabilization programs?
http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/03/27/556651/Kamal-Kharrazi-Institute-of-Policy-Studies-Islamabad-terrorism
very interesting
John Brennan is a propaganda whore for the family that owns Comcast. Comcast runs NBC. I would call them the Roberts family, but none of them look like Henry Fonda, so I won’t. I don’t dare speculate what their real name is.
Mike Morell is a propaganda whore for the family that owns Viacom. Viacom runs CBS. I don’t care how convoluted those shysters made the exact corporate control of CBS, they run it. The family name of these nasty Viacom shysters ain’t their real name either.
President Trump should have declared war on the corporate propaganda apparatus and the Deep State on day number one of his administration. Trump let the shysters who run the corporate media and the treasonous rats in the Deep State off the hook.
President Trump won the GOP presidential primary and the presidency itself because Trump promised to put the safety, security and sovereignty of America first. The largest vote getter in terms of specific issues was the IMMIGRATION issue. Trump had the chance to fire every damn treasonous rat in the Deep State and he didn’t do it. Trump betrayed his voters who wanted immigration reduced and illegal aliens deported.
President Trump should face a GOP presidential primary challenger. Maybe that will force Trump to remove the Deep State, remove the current controllers of the corporate media and put America first.
Trump should also call for an immigration moratorium and begin deporting all illegal aliens immediately.
Trump’s problems with the corporate media and the Deep State stem from the fact that Trump didn’t immediately remove them when he had the chance. Trump’s voter base was more than ready for a “burn the boats on the beach” battle plan to defend the United States against the treasonous rats in the Deep State and the anti-White, anti-Christian shyster rats in the corporate media.
Hi C.P.,
Above reflects the better part of Brennan' s character.
More definitive is Mr. Giraldi's identifying him as a "possible war criminal."
Also, why can not you see that "treasonous rats" rule? A learning deficiency?
Thanks.
Here is an expert opinion of Brennan by one of the best (perhaps, the best) American analyst and former Green Beret, the honorable Colonel Lang: http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2018/03/lets-investigate-john-brennan-by-phil-geraldi.html
"I have known both Brennan and Giraldi for a long time. They are examples of the worst (Brennan) and the best (Giraldi) that the CIA has produced although I will remind that Giraldi started in the Army and was lured to Langley when already a well known and respected person in the intelligence community.
Brennan, at the beginning of his career, was judged by CIA to be unsuited to be a field man and was made an analyst. I first knew him when I was Defense Attache in Jiddah and he was attached to Alan Fiers office. It was clear to me from the beginning that he was someone whom you should not trust or turn your back on. "
---Brennan is a treasonous weasel, a useful tool in the hands of voracious ziocon deciders. His actions in Ukraine, particularly his direct involvement in the civil war in eastern Ukraine, have brought shame on the US. These actions are having the gravest consequences for the betrayed Ukrainians and they will affect Europe at large.
Thanks for your comment. Now I think I have an idea about why he seems so competent, and why said competence is especially enhanced when he’s contrasted with the unmanly screwballs we’ve been burdened with for a very long time.
Is this trolling or naïvete? All US investigating agencies are complicit, so who is going to investigate investigators?
John Brennan may well be the most dangerous and dirty CIA director in the Company's history. I think he was engaging in projection when he uttered the above comments.
The true darkness at the heart of the 2016 'hacked' election story is that the Podesta emails revealed the existence of a pedophile cult in the upper echelons of D.C. society. And that John Podesta, a long-time CIA asset, was running the cult as an influence and blackmail operation. Brennan's hands were deep into that miasma, and he has been working overtime at misdirection since the election.
No fan of Trump and his crew here, but the other team, the D.C. establishment, are much worse.
Brennan is PROJECTING.
They have the goods on HIM, and will squeeze out of him every last second of influence operations as long as he draws breath. Brennan will never be able to get off the HAMSTER WHEEL alive.
Your BS does not deserve an answer, so here is a Ukrainian joke.
- You say Russia occupied Ukrainian Crimea. So, why don’t you fight for it?
- We are not stupid, there is Russian army there.
- But you say that there is Russian army in Donbass, yet you fight…
- That’s what we say, but in Crimea there really is Russian army.
Charles Pewitt wrote: “John Brennan is a propaganda whore for the family that owns Comcast.”
Hi C.P.,
Above reflects the better part of Brennan’ s character.
More definitive is Mr. Giraldi’s identifying him as a “possible war criminal.”
Also, why can not you see that “treasonous rats” rule? A learning deficiency?
Thanks.
Wiki says he voted for communist Gus Hall in 1975.
Actually THAT Brennan was better than later Brennan who just became a mindless shill for Empire.
Americans are pragmatic people. Identifying John Brennan as a so-called “war criminal” because he was involved in all the extraneous crap the American Empire is pulling overseas won’t get the interest of ordinary Americans. Calling John Brennan a “propaganda whore” for the family that controls Comcast will pique their interest.
I would suggest that John Brennan could be politically damaged the most by stating that John Brennan supports open borders mass immigration. John Brennan and the rest of the Deep State are dangerous to Americans because they all support open borders mass immigration. The corporate media all supports mass immigration.
Over 60 million of us voted for Trump because Trump said he would stop the unnecessary overseas wars, reduce immigration and scrap the sovereignty-sapping trade deal scams. We voted for Trump to make the American Empire act more like a republic. We’re stuck with the American Empire until it croaks or is croaked in turn. And the empires all turn into rust again.
The treasonous rats in the American Empire’s Deep State all push nation-wrecking mass immigration.
Why Mueller? Brennan isn't a president, or even a government official at all. He's a former federal employee who is wide open to investigation by the DOJ. Brennan's past terms employment are an open book to the DOJ or to Congress.
It probably wouldn't take a week for felony charges to be brought against him and he could be in jail waiting for a trial. Any ordinary citizen is subject to being hounded by the FBI and charged with multiple felonies, having charges piled up against him until he agrees to bargain with a guilty plea.
That happens all the time to ordinary citizens. The same could be done to Brennan, who is just another civilian now. I guess, though, that we would need to have an AG who would be willing to target a fellow Swamp Creature.
When was the last time something like that happened in the United States? I think maybe your spellcheck turned never to probably.
But was it CIA or DIA that helped to count Trump votes?
Hmmm, let’s see here.
Counted Trump votes but not Clinton’s?
Counted but reduced the number of Trump votes?
Counted all of the votes, but inflated Clinton’s?
Successfully hacked the voting machines in some states to inflate Clinton votes and deflate Trump votes?
So many possibilities.
How Brennon came to power, should draw questions. Was the dethroning of Gen. David Petraeus, as CIA chief, a palace coup? Was Brennen spying on Petraeus? Was the NSA tapping his phones? Did the idea that a military man was heading the CIA, anathema to the institution – so they got rid of him?
Just how much actual power does the CIA have in the American permanent Deep State?
Congress is NO check on the CIA – all the politicians on the intel security committees are handpicked dedicated worshipers.
The CIA is the most anti democracy organization on the planet. From its beginning, it has played with, subverted, and toppled democracies and sovereign governments. Today it assonates, tortures, and bombs people around the world. (Has Trump given them a free hand?)
The commie cold war is over – let’s not start another one. The CIA’s covert activities must stop.
(Spying is rational.)
Think Peace — Art
Correction – “assassinate” - not “assonates"
Thanks -- Twodees Partain --- Art
Listen, nobody wants your Kaganat of Nuland (former Ukraine). Your “proofs beyond doubt” do not exist. There were three (3) referenda in Crimea when Crimeans voted (do you understand the concept of voting?) for a greater independence from Ukraine. The last referendum was the most populous; that was an expression of the will of people of Crimea. The majority of them are Russians.
Khrushchev had “allocated” the Soviet Crimea to Ukraine in violation of the Soviet laws.
If you love your banderites and groysmans, this is your choice. Don’t try to impose this choice on others.
Brennan is not just a treasonous opportunist — he is an unprofessional weasel “unsuited to be a field man.” He is a committed bureaucrat, a soft-chair warrior with no real expertise in gathering the intel, and a sycophant destroying the hard work of real intel people.
Here is an expert opinion of Brennan by one of the best (perhaps, the best) American analyst and former Green Beret, the honorable Colonel Lang: http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2018/03/lets-investigate-john-brennan-by-phil-geraldi.html
“I have known both Brennan and Giraldi for a long time. They are examples of the worst (Brennan) and the best (Giraldi) that the CIA has produced although I will remind that Giraldi started in the Army and was lured to Langley when already a well known and respected person in the intelligence community.
Brennan, at the beginning of his career, was judged by CIA to be unsuited to be a field man and was made an analyst. I first knew him when I was Defense Attache in Jiddah and he was attached to Alan Fiers office. It was clear to me from the beginning that he was someone whom you should not trust or turn your back on. ”
—Brennan is a treasonous weasel, a useful tool in the hands of voracious ziocon deciders. His actions in Ukraine, particularly his direct involvement in the civil war in eastern Ukraine, have brought shame on the US. These actions are having the gravest consequences for the betrayed Ukrainians and they will affect Europe at large.
The zombies believe that the President makes his own decisions. He may decide what he eats for lunch each day. Patriotic morons who follow the rump still believe their puppet is under siege somehow by imaginary foes on TV. The voting children need simple, easy to understand explanations from gimps like Giraldi to shape the appearance of the Government, media and to adopt the correct ideas about the political universe. Anything is possible like John Brennan’s war criminality. Lolz!
Actor Brennan couldn’t be more pleased that co-actor Trump is in the White House. Ramping up wars, expelling diplomats, putting more troops in Afghanistan, spending trillions for defense, higher ratings, more tyranny, more distraction and plenty of porn. Hillary puppet can’t get the viewers attention which is a dangerous situation for the ruling masters.
There are several problem with investigating Brennan:
1. That will undermines further the US political system (which already is weakened by this slash and burn anti-Trump campaign, or color revolution, if you wish) and might open a can of worms. For example, Brennan was a really big player in Obama administration and probably was behind Nulandgate (UNZ comment):
2. Who might be able to do it ? Definitely not Trump Justice Department. They appointed Mueller to investigate Trump. Which is an action in the opposite direction.
3. Brennan probably is the key person behind Russiagate and color revolution against Trump that still is running unabated. And that means that he has influential friends in high places. Including UK (the origin of Steele dossier, in which he was probably personally involved too ). Attacking Brennan might be viewed as an attack of this trusted ally. UNZ has several insightful comments on the topic. As Art said:
4. After a short initial period intelligence agencies become untouchable and the tail start wagging the dog (from the Art comment above): “Congress is NO check on the CIA – all the politicians on the intel security committees are handpicked dedicated worshipers. ” Here we return to q.2 “Who might be able to do it ? ” and we know the answer.
Brennan has definitely come unhinged in his attacks on Trump (TDS). Thus he (Brennan) should be harassed (tit for tat) to the 9th degree.
Just how much actual power does the CIA have in the American permanent Deep State?
Congress is NO check on the CIA – all the politicians on the intel security committees are handpicked dedicated worshipers.
The CIA is the most anti democracy organization on the planet. From its beginning, it has played with, subverted, and toppled democracies and sovereign governments. Today it assonates, tortures, and bombs people around the world. (Has Trump given them a free hand?)
The commie cold war is over – let’s not start another one. The CIA’s covert activities must stop.
(Spying is rational.)
Think Peace --- Art
Is the pope Catholic?
You pose: "Is the pope Catholic?"
In this day and age, the answer is far from obvious and open to discussion!
Michael Scheuer may be better than the avg but he is still much LESS than honest when he talks about the wars in Iraq and Syria.
The reality is that ISIS, Al Qaeda in Syria(formerly known as Nusra Front) & all other Salafist groups which were, from day one, the real “rebel” fighting forces on the ground, were created/funded and armed by the ZUS led coalition, in order to overthrow the Syrian government & justify US meddling in Iraq and Syria. There is plenty of evidence for this, and yet M. Scheuer does not have much to say about it.
From Prof. Anderson’s book “The Dirty War on Syria”, we read:
New Evidence US Backed ISIS – Ron Paul
Ex-DIA boss Michael Flynn: White House took “willful decision” to fund, train Syria Islamists ISIS
It would be nice if he or someone with inside info. and credibility would spill the beans on 9/11, he seems to walk a strait line when it comes to that issue too, maybe he just isn't ready to be involuntarily suicided.. He is pretty brave to rip into Israel the way he does.
He seems like a pretty honest well meaning dude. One of the few I've heard that I trust.Sad but true:
FBI Uncovers Al-Qaeda Plot To Just Sit Back And Enjoy Collapse Of United States
https://www.theonion.com/fbi-uncovers-al-qaeda-plot-to-just-sit-back-and-enjoy-c-1819576375
Anonymous[230]:
You pose: “Is the pope Catholic?”
In this day and age, the answer is far from obvious and open to discussion!
You pose: "Is the pope Catholic?"
In this day and age, the answer is far from obvious and open to discussion!
Especially with this Pope, who is as leftie as they come and many call him a heretic. Give me the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX)!
Howard Stern was interviewing some elbonically separated tartlet who had married a British judge, and when she happened to innocently talk about her husband being away on business, he instantly — gently, politely, without a hint of hostility, but instantly — corrected her: the law is not a business. Setting aside the easy lawyer jokes this was what sprang to mind seeing Morrell glibly drop mention of “the Intelligence business.” Morrell would hardly be the first to see employment at the CIA primarily as a way of making a lot of money, of course. Nevertheless it has been more effective than a lifetime of parking lot pamphleteering and alternative media propagation for the public to see all these thoughtless unaccomplished little nothings crawl out from under Langley geology to slonk and kvall about how thoroughly behind the dark sunglasses they think they are.
Howard Stern is a jerk, and lawyering is a business, as is intelligence. [Don't suppose you've ever heard of CrowdStrike.] And probably every minion at Langley is more thoughtful and accomplished than you are.
Where is the Dumb button?
Howard Stern is a jerk, and lawyering is a business, as is intelligence. [Don't suppose you've ever heard of CrowdStrike.] And probably every minion at Langley is more thoughtful and accomplished than you are.
>accomplished
Degreed and connected, not accomplished. If they were accomplished, they'd be at the NSA.
>Howard Stern is an awful person
Oh wow my whole point is refuted. But I'd trust Stern with any task before I'd trust anyone who thought working at the CIA was a good idea.
>there you go again, what would Stern do with anything international?
Call a connection or agent. The CIA guy would be disqualified regardless of nominal qualifications.
When you don't see the world as an unguarded cash box, you worry about more than degrees.
I’m pointing out that there’s nothing difficult about arresting this asshole. I know it’s never going to happen.
Khrushchev had "allocated" the Soviet Crimea to Ukraine in violation of the Soviet laws.
If you love your banderites and groysmans, this is your choice. Don't try to impose this choice on others.
Why are you arguing with a paid troll as if he/she/it is a normal human being?
Just how much actual power does the CIA have in the American permanent Deep State?
Congress is NO check on the CIA – all the politicians on the intel security committees are handpicked dedicated worshipers.
The CIA is the most anti democracy organization on the planet. From its beginning, it has played with, subverted, and toppled democracies and sovereign governments. Today it assonates, tortures, and bombs people around the world. (Has Trump given them a free hand?)
The commie cold war is over – let’s not start another one. The CIA’s covert activities must stop.
(Spying is rational.)
Think Peace --- Art
I know it, Art. I hate when they assonate people.
Then, there is also the whole indoctrination process. From hire to retire, these three letter agencies indoctrinate their employees with esprit de corps and being a team player with the greatest enthusiasm for the mission.
Pathological groupthink, ideologically pure, hermetically sealed. Eyes Only, NOFORN.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbddCGX4sgs
” From hire to retire, these three letter agencies indoctrinate their employees with esprit de corps and being a team player with the greatest enthusiasm for the mission.”
Yes, that’s undeniably true, but then they put them under the command of some retarded political appointee who will order them to do any outrageous thing that the appointee is told to order them to do.
It makes for a very bad situation, but such a situation couldn’t exist without people willing to sell their souls for a low-effort government job with a pension.
As a proven war criminal and as someone whose guilt for sedition, efforts to overthrow the legitimate government, is provable, he should be given a fair trial, then hung. Though I am against the death penalty based on the fact the legal system is too corrupt to be given that power, I think an exception should be made for major war criminals, who would include many figures active in the yankee regime past and present.
Anyone notice the black & yellow (rubber) wristband worn by Brennan in the article’s corresponding picture? One can read the words “United by” but then zip.
Having seen a few 9/11 metal commemorative-bracelets adorning Scranton wrists, I am led to figure tbat the entire phrase on Brennan’s wristband was “United by Hope.”
Hope… yup. United by hope! What’s wrong with being united by the sacred instinct of “hope”?
Oh well, & a reasonable person can state, “well so what, Orloski?”
An hour ago, I reflected some more on Brennan’s wristband colors, black and yellow. Where did I hear about those particular colors used as codes?
At home I keep the bone chilling TIME Magazine issue, September 14, 2001. Inside is a long & fascinating article written by Nancy Gibbs, titled rather strangely, “If you want to humble an Empire.”
Perusing the article, I read where Rudy Giuliani was out & about and giving orders to evacuate the (Manhattan) Island, for everyone’s safety. “Safety First!” Our caring government officials naturally anticipated possibility for secondary explosions, and sure enough at about 5:30 pm, the non-struck W.T.C.-7 also crumbled just like the other two towers.
Uh, how did the fanatical 19-Arab hijackers posthumously do W.T.C.-7?
Onscene mayhem at what became (ritualistically) known as “Ground Zero.” Volunteers (with the least training) were diverted to blood donation centers, better known as the dreaded “black teams.” In the following sentence excerpt, TIME Magazine article author Nancy Gibbs explained a comminication system that the volunteers used in order to prioritize their compassionate emergency work:
“The color code: black for dead, yellow for serious, non-life threatening.”
Now I return to CIA John Brennan’s hip black & yellow wristband, and his hands held non-humbly high, like towers. Each day, more and more American restless citizen-consumers recognize the fact that they are hopelessly connected to the “arc & weld” whims of their corruptly united Zionist ruling class and it’s reprehensible domestic & foreign policy priorities.
For control-system’s efficiency sake, average Americans are categorized as either code “black” = brain dead, or code “yellow” = serious concussive stupid; but not yet brain-dead. But The Good News? “Hope springs eternal” & you get color-code “rainbow,” that is of course tentative to a profession of belief in the American-Israeli Empire’s hocus-pocus.
Thank you.
Just how much actual power does the CIA have in the American permanent Deep State?
Congress is NO check on the CIA – all the politicians on the intel security committees are handpicked dedicated worshipers.
The CIA is the most anti democracy organization on the planet. From its beginning, it has played with, subverted, and toppled democracies and sovereign governments. Today it assonates, tortures, and bombs people around the world. (Has Trump given them a free hand?)
The commie cold war is over – let’s not start another one. The CIA’s covert activities must stop.
(Spying is rational.)
Think Peace --- Art
“Today it assonates, tortures, and bombs people around the world.”
Correction – “assassinate” – not “assonates”
Thanks — Twodees Partain — Art
A problem I have with Scheuer: in charge of the CIA bin Laden section and he believes bin Laden planned 9-11. Maybe he just deceives on this point?
Correction – “assassinate” - not “assonates"
Thanks -- Twodees Partain --- Art
IDK, Art…. there’s something piquant about an assonation.
[First, he was tortured, then... assonated.]
The reality is that ISIS, Al Qaeda in Syria(formerly known as Nusra Front) & all other Salafist groups which were, from day one, the real "rebel" fighting forces on the ground, were created/funded and armed by the ZUS led coalition, in order to overthrow the Syrian government & justify US meddling in Iraq and Syria. There is plenty of evidence for this, and yet M. Scheuer does not have much to say about it.
Agreed, no doubt ISIS was US/Israeli and probably many others creation. Probably many more groups have spawned from the original that we don’t know of. No telling how many different states and corporations are funding these mercenary psychos for their own gain. I won’t pretend to know everything that goes on over there, I try my best with the little time I have to keep up with the madness.
It would be nice if he or someone with inside info. and credibility would spill the beans on 9/11, he seems to walk a strait line when it comes to that issue too, maybe he just isn’t ready to be involuntarily suicided.. He is pretty brave to rip into Israel the way he does.
He seems like a pretty honest well meaning dude. One of the few I’ve heard that I trust.
Sad but true:
FBI Uncovers Al-Qaeda Plot To Just Sit Back And Enjoy Collapse Of United States
https://www.theonion.com/fbi-uncovers-al-qaeda-plot-to-just-sit-back-and-enjoy-c-1819576375
Hi redmudhooch,
Thanks for posting this!
The strategy makes perfect sense.
F.Y.I., Solzhenitsyn described a traditional Russian proverb on a person's natural eagerness to take revenge upon a bad other who does harm to a community.
The proverb goes like this : "Never interfere with someone powerful & bad because they are in the process of destroying themselves."
”A PERSONAL MESSAGE ON FBI/CIA COUNTERINTELLIGENCE OPERATIONS”
”Like Geral Sosbee, I have been documenting crimes by FBI and CIA (and their minions), committed with impunity, against me and other Targets, for more than three decades, including my written reports on the Internet, published since 1995.”
[...]
“Members of my family have also been targeted for harassment and defamation, for no other reason than that they are related to me. For the record, my work (including this website) does not involve my relatives or inlaws, does not reflect their viewpoints, but strictly my own, and it is beyond despicable that they would have to suffer these indignities and injustices. ”
“Like me, Geral, whom I have known as my best friend and most valued ally, for seventeen years, has been a Target, not only of physical assaults (including DEW), sabotage and vandalism of his possessions, poisonings and attempts on his life, but also of diabolical calumny, libel, slander, all forms of defamation. I’m sure his family have been negatively affected as well, because of the campaign against him.”
[...]
“Most people cannot understand that the campaign against a Target is ongoing, relentless and often insidious. And it is extremely difficult to obtain evidence, much less proof, even when we know who is behind the persecution, even though we understand why. Others, unless so targeted, do not.”
[...]
“But I must say, I am heartbroken, not only for myself, but for all the others who have had to live with a bulls eye on their backs, who are denied the support (material and otherwise) they need. All because of the nefarious machinations of some criminally insane, morally bankrupt control freaks in the FBI, CIA, NSA, etc. etc. etc.”
Source: Barbara Hartwell Vs. CIA:
http://barbarahartwellvscia.blogspot.com/
Time for a UN resolution to bomb Langey, Pentagon….
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/03/04/us-meddling-foreign-elections-cia-tradition-since-1948.html
How does someone become like Brennan?
Just naked obsession with Power? There’s no rhyme or reason to his worldview except lust for power and control.
naked obsession with power?"
Hi # 425,
That's a simple question to answer and it's much tougher than an individual's mere "naked obsession with power."
First step involved is for a rather superior IQ-level person to get a stilted education, master the art of delivering charismatic speeches, develop strong Israeli convictions, and then take upon the pursuit of making CONNECTION with roaming "mover & shaker" headhunters who can get one into a high presidential administration position.
An easily accessible & perfect example is the career trajectory of Steve Bannon who became "all that he can be," made key CONNECTION with multi-billionaire & Donald Trump enthusiast, Robert Mercer.
Also, you can track Barack Obama's run-of-the-mill rise to ZUS power.
Thank you # 425.
Michael Kenny, is that you?
http://lolfunnymeme.com/wp-content/uploads/quarterpounder.jpg
Putin isn’t the only one that would hold US politicians in contempt. Ever since the 2016 election circus it’s been impossible for people to take the US government seriously. Only the US military stops the US govermment from being laughed at openly around the world. Think Canada.
Споделянето на подобни мисли в публичното пространство е доста.. нездравословно.
redmudhooch wrote on: “FBI Uncovers Al-Qaeda Plot To Just Sit Back And Enjoy Collapse Of United States.”
Hi redmudhooch,
Thanks for posting this!
The strategy makes perfect sense.
F.Y.I., Solzhenitsyn described a traditional Russian proverb on a person’s natural eagerness to take revenge upon a bad other who does harm to a community.
The proverb goes like this : “Never interfere with someone powerful & bad because they are in the process of destroying themselves.”
To geokat, in particular,
Why is it that Sheldon Adelon can address a Yeshiva University and promote bombing Iran and such is not considered “hate speech”?
Silly for me to ask, and please refer to article, below?
https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/facebook-labels-palestinian-journalism-hate-speech
Thank you.
The problem is probably with ‘Quarterpounder’s’ diet…
Just naked obsession with Power? There's no rhyme or reason to his worldview except lust for power and control.
Anon (425) asked: “How does someone become like Brennan?
naked obsession with power?”
Hi # 425,
That’s a simple question to answer and it’s much tougher than an individual’s mere “naked obsession with power.”
First step involved is for a rather superior IQ-level person to get a stilted education, master the art of delivering charismatic speeches, develop strong Israeli convictions, and then take upon the pursuit of making CONNECTION with roaming “mover & shaker” headhunters who can get one into a high presidential administration position.
An easily accessible & perfect example is the career trajectory of Steve Bannon who became “all that he can be,” made key CONNECTION with multi-billionaire & Donald Trump enthusiast, Robert Mercer.
Also, you can track Barack Obama’s run-of-the-mill rise to ZUS power.
Thank you # 425.
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2018/03/lets-investigate-john-brennan-by-phil-geraldi.html
Colonel Lang: "I have known both Brennan and Giraldi for a long time. They are examples of the worst (Brennan) and the best (Giraldi) that the CIA has produced although I will remind that Giraldi started in the Army and was lured to Langley when already a well known and respected person in the intelligence community.
Brennan, at the beginning of his career was judged by CIA to be unsuited to be a field man and was made an analyst. I first knew him when I was Defense Attache in Jiddah and he was attached to Alan Fiers office. It was clear to me from the beginning that he was someone whom you should not trust or turn your back on.
About Colonel W. Patrick Lang:
He is a "retired senior officer of U.S. Military Intelligence and U.S. Army Special Forces (The Green Berets). He served in the Department of Defense both as a serving officer and then as a member of the Defense Senior Executive Service for many years. He is a highly decorated veteran of several of America’s overseas conflicts including the war in Vietnam. He was trained and educated as a specialist in the Middle East by the U.S. Army and served in that region for many years. He was the first Professor of the Arabic Language at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. In the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) he was the “Defense Intelligence Officer for the Middle East, South Asia and Terrorism,” and later the first Director of the Defense Humint Service.” For his service in DIA, he was awarded the “Presidential Rank of Distinguished Executive.” This is the equivalent of a British knighthood. He is an analyst consultant for many television and radio broadcasts."
-- Colonel Lang runs an outstanding blog: http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/
Greg Bacon, you nailed it perfectly, and I agree 100%. Harry S. Truman, indeed, founded the CIA and recognized the spawning of Israel. It’s Truman we need to put this blame on, even though he’s been dead for years. He learned a lot from FDR as his Vice-President in the latter part of WWII.
Truman also stopped MacArthur in Korea and did the atom bomb.
Add in Israel and the CIA and he was a disaster for the world.
Think Peace --- Art
Mr Brennan should be indicted and tried for his criminal acts. He was either completely incompetent or the unwitting agent of some group or some state. He is an abhorrent figure and should be held accountable for his efforts to subvert and destroy the U.S. Constitution. He is beneath contempt, but as long as the U.S. fails to hold him accountable for his despicable actions, he is out of reach of the anger and distain of ordinary Americans such as I am.
Eileen Kuch:
Truman recognized the State of Israel in a peremptory move against Dewey in the 1948 Presidential Election.
Truman’s Jewish partner in their failed Kansas City haberdashery store once stated that HST was the world’s premier anti-Semite.
Why is it that Sheldon Adelon can address a Yeshiva University and promote bombing Iran and such is not considered "hate speech"?
Silly for me to ask, and please refer to article, below?
https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/facebook-labels-palestinian-journalism-hate-speech
Thank you.
Thanks for sharing, Chuck.
What more evidence do The Dumb Goyim need to see to realize that the major social media platforms are censoring those views that are deemed insufficiently kosher, according to the appointed watchdogs, the ADL and SPLC?
Howard Stern is a jerk, and lawyering is a business, as is intelligence. [Don't suppose you've ever heard of CrowdStrike.] And probably every minion at Langley is more thoughtful and accomplished than you are.
I suppose everything that involves any monetary transaction can be treated as a business. There are enormous problems with seeing everything solely as a way of making money, which is different even from ethical business, and which is illustrated by the CIA’s brilliant notion of pre-staging vulnerabiities in software platforms, among other things.
>accomplished
Degreed and connected, not accomplished. If they were accomplished, they’d be at the NSA.
>Howard Stern is an awful person
Oh wow my whole point is refuted. But I’d trust Stern with any task before I’d trust anyone who thought working at the CIA was a good idea.
>there you go again, what would Stern do with anything international?
Call a connection or agent. The CIA guy would be disqualified regardless of nominal qualifications.
When you don’t see the world as an unguarded cash box, you worry about more than degrees.
Well, you know things are getting serious when former SoS and Ambassador to UN, Madeleine Albright (born Marie Jana Korbelová) writes a new book with a very blunt title, Fascism: A Warning.
Here’s her tweet that describes the motivation for writing it:
As I have oftener pointed out, however:
What was that booked called, again, that warned about self-fulfilling prophecies? No, not the Old Testament. It was that silly play written by Sophocles 2,500 years ago, Oedipus Rex.
This should serve as a warning to The Lobby… careful what you wish for!
Lawrence Auster, author of The Path to National Suicide, warned that the Jewish role in the dispossession of Whites and their culture will likely lead to anti-Semitism.
Here are the opening paragraphs of Prof. Kevin MacDonald’s article Lawrence Auster on the Role of Jews in the Dispossession of White, Christian America:
And here is his haunting prediction:
Auster kind of puts Madeleine Albright’s Fascism: A Warning in the proper context, doesn’t it?
naked obsession with power?"
Hi # 425,
That's a simple question to answer and it's much tougher than an individual's mere "naked obsession with power."
First step involved is for a rather superior IQ-level person to get a stilted education, master the art of delivering charismatic speeches, develop strong Israeli convictions, and then take upon the pursuit of making CONNECTION with roaming "mover & shaker" headhunters who can get one into a high presidential administration position.
An easily accessible & perfect example is the career trajectory of Steve Bannon who became "all that he can be," made key CONNECTION with multi-billionaire & Donald Trump enthusiast, Robert Mercer.
Also, you can track Barack Obama's run-of-the-mill rise to ZUS power.
Thank you # 425.
— It is very doubtful that Brennan has superior intellectual abilities. Everything issued from his big mouth is devoid of rational agency. A merciful suggestion would be that Brennan is suffering an onset of dementia.
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2018/03/lets-investigate-john-brennan-by-phil-geraldi.html
Colonel Lang: “I have known both Brennan and Giraldi for a long time. They are examples of the worst (Brennan) and the best (Giraldi) that the CIA has produced although I will remind that Giraldi started in the Army and was lured to Langley when already a well known and respected person in the intelligence community.
Brennan, at the beginning of his career was judged by CIA to be unsuited to be a field man and was made an analyst. I first knew him when I was Defense Attache in Jiddah and he was attached to Alan Fiers office. It was clear to me from the beginning that he was someone whom you should not trust or turn your back on.
About Colonel W. Patrick Lang:
He is a “retired senior officer of U.S. Military Intelligence and U.S. Army Special Forces (The Green Berets). He served in the Department of Defense both as a serving officer and then as a member of the Defense Senior Executive Service for many years. He is a highly decorated veteran of several of America’s overseas conflicts including the war in Vietnam. He was trained and educated as a specialist in the Middle East by the U.S. Army and served in that region for many years. He was the first Professor of the Arabic Language at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. In the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) he was the “Defense Intelligence Officer for the Middle East, South Asia and Terrorism,” and later the first Director of the Defense Humint Service.” For his service in DIA, he was awarded the “Presidential Rank of Distinguished Executive.” This is the equivalent of a British knighthood. He is an analyst consultant for many television and radio broadcasts.”
– Colonel Lang runs an outstanding blog: http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/