Let's End the Israeli Tie-That-Binds

Now that 2017 has ended with a whimper it is possible to look forward to what the new year might bring. Nuclear armed North Korea is the potential flash point for a new war, but unless leader Kim Jong-un is actually intent on personal and national suicide, it is unlikely that Pyongyang will take the steps necessary to escalate and trigger such an event. Far more dangerous is the Trump White House, which seems to confuse acting tough with acting smart. Every time Secretary of State Rex Tillerson mentions negotiating he is contradicted by Nikki Haley or the president saying that diplomacy has played out, but the reality is that the incineration of the Korean peninsula and the deaths of hundreds of thousands or even millions, which such a war would inevitably produce, might just be a bridge too far even for the generals and assorted psychopaths that appear to be running the show. Which means that at a certain point the diplomats, perhaps in an arrangement brokered by Russia or China, will have to take over. Let us hope so anyway.
And the United States has also shot itself in the foot regarding Russia, an adversary with which Donald Trump once upon a time wanted to improve relations. But that was all before a politically driven Russiagate happened, turning Moscow into the enemy of choice once again, as it once was during the Cold War. In any event dealmaker Trump did not appreciate that you can’t improve relations when you threaten a vital interest of those you are wanting to improve relations with. The United States and its allies persist in running military exercises right on Russia’s borders under the false assumption that President Vladimir Putin heads an expansionist power. The recent decision to sell offensive weapons to Ukraine is a move that serves no American interest whatsoever while at the same time threatening Moscow’s vital interests since Ukraine sits right on its doorstep. It is a bad move that guarantees that relations with Russia will continue to be in the deep freeze for the foreseeable future.
Note that all the major problems that America is experiencing versus the rest of the world are pretty much self-inflicted. In my view, looking beyond Russia and North Korea, America’s principal foreign policy problems continue to be centered on the Middle East and all originate in the deliberate instability generated by Israel, currently joined in an unholy alliance by its former enemy Saudi Arabia. The Tel Aviv (excuse me, Jerusalem) to Riyadh axis is current working hard to bring a new war to the Middle East as part of their plan to have the United States military destroy Iran as a major regional power.
One might reasonably observe that the United States has no vital interest in what either Israel or Saudi Arabia does, but it does have some minor interests in the region, which include not allowing the area to become a breeding ground for transnational terrorist groups and safeguarding the movement of energy products so there will be no surge in prices that would hurt the energy dependent U.S. economy. That’s about it, and the interests neither include nor justify starting World War III.
The problem with Israel is that it and its powerful billion-dollar domestic lobby have their hooks so deeply embedded in the American political system as well as in the national media that the Jewish state is virtually bullet-proof. Most recently, we have learned that Facebook has been deleting critical accounts at the request of the Israeli government. Meanwhile, that same government has been working hard to make any consideration of Palestine or the Palestinians disappear, recently successfully demanding that the National Basketball Association remove a website reference to Palestine, which Israel’s sports minister described as an “imaginary state.” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver apparently agreed. Even recent blockbuster revelations that Israel rather than Russia had been corrupting Team Trump produced a few Israelgate stories before disappearing completely down the memory hole.
Israel has consistently been able to make whoever is in the White House dance to its tune without suffering any serious consequences. With Donald Trump, one might even argue that it has been able to so condition the president that he goes around looking for things to do to please Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel has not even yet asked for. The moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem is one such gift, something that pleases Israel so much that it is going to name a train station after the president, but which gives nothing but grief to the United States and to American citizens and businesses abroad.
Of course, one might argue that Trump had help in coming to his decision. He is surrounded by Orthodox Jews as well as Christian Zionists like Mike Pence and Nikki Haley, all of whom appear to put Israel first, not exactly a good formula for “Making America Great Again.” The Jewish advisers also have financial and business ties to Israel, suggesting that Robert Mueller might look towards the Middle East if he actually wants to find foreign government interference in U.S. politics.
To cite only one recent example of how the constant pressure to please Israel and minimize its transgressions works in practice, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman apparently got into a pissing match with the State Department over its policy to refer to the Palestinian land that Israel has illegally stolen and settled as “occupied.” Friedman, a passionate supporter of the fanatical settlers who have done much of the occupying, would prefer a different adjective, possibly “improved” or “returned-to-original-owners.”
And Friedman might well be regarded as little more than a Zionist crank by comparison with Michael Makovsky, who heads the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs (JINSA). Makovsky is much exercised over Iran’s alleged ambitions and wants to counter them by redrawing most of the borders in the Middle East. He intones “Maintaining Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen in their existing forms is unnatural and serves Iran’s interests.” Makovsky would like to break all those countries up into their component tribal, ethnic and religious parts, starting with separating the Kurdish region from Iraq and breaking Syria into three separate states. He does not mention that he is not original in this thinking as it reflects the Israeli Yinon Plan of the 1980s and the American neocon “Clean Break” proposal that was written by geniuses like Richard Perle, Doug Feith and David Wurmser and presented to Netanyahu in 1996. Makovsky also does not mention that if there is a country in the Middle East that has artificial borders and strong sectarian divisions in the area that it rules over it is Israel, but, of course use of the word “border” would be somewhat inaccurate as an expansionistic Israel has no declared borders at all.
And the media is fully complicit in playing Israel’s tune. A recent attempt to link Hezbollah to drug trafficking into the U.S., implicating by proxy Iran, would appear to be a completely fabricated story. I can go on and on about why America on moral grounds should not be supporting an apartheid regime loaded with racist thugs racist thugs from top to bottom, headed by a completely cynical regime that sends its “soldiers” into Palestinian areas to shoot people without legs and children, but it would only inflame the hasbarists that seem to gather like vultures anytime anyone writes or says anything negative about the “only democracy in the Middle East” and “America’s greatest and best ally.”
When all else fails, the Israel-firsters resort to name calling. On Sunday, the Washington Post featured a full-page ad condemning New Zealand pop singer Lorde, whose crime was that she had decided to cancel a performance in Israel on political grounds. The ad, placed by “America’s Rabbi” Shmuley Boteach, absurdly called Lorde a bigot and “Jew-hater” while ludicrously linking her to the killing of civilians in Syria by virtue of the fact that she is willing to perform in Russia. Indeed, anyone who objects to Israel’s policies or to the strenuous efforts made by Jewish individuals or groups to promote the same is automatically dubbed “an anti-Semite.” Ditto for Americans who object to taxpayer money being used to put up and support the heavily politicized holocaust museums that seem to be popping up like mushrooms all across America. Those who protest are labeled “holocaust deniers.”
For those American Jews and Christian Zios who persist in their deep affection for Israel and choose to look the other way even as it tortures, kills, removes human organs and steals, I seriously ask for examples of Israel actually doing anything good for the United States and for the American people. What benefit does it provide in return for its constant interference in the U.S. political system and economy that nets it the many billions of dollars handed to it by the U.S. Treasury, billions more allowed as “charitable contributions,” and still billions more given in the form of coproduction projects and trade concessions?
What is the return for Washington trashing its own good name by protecting Israel in international fora like the United Nations, as has been occurring in spades since Nikki Haley appeared on the scene? When has Israel ever apologized or made amends for its virtually incessant spying on the U.S. and its thefts of American technology? And what about the attack on the USS Liberty fifty years ago which killed 34 Americans? The dwindling number of crew members are still waiting for an official inquiry that would make clear what Israel did on that day in June.
And finally, what would be the net gain for the U.S. if it gets prodded into a war with Iran in which it could quite plausibly lose an aircraft carrier or two while making traveling Americans prime targets for a new wave of terror attacks? The sad part is that it might be too late already. The Israeli media is reporting that the Trump and Netanyahu have signed a secret agreement to actively target and go after Iran over its alleged military programs. A war in which Americans will fight and die, not Israelis, is certainly being planned behind the scenes.
What I am arguing is that unlike the situations with Russia and North Korea, where the United States has gotten itself maneuvered into a corner where there are actual interests at stake, there is absolutely no national interest that compels Washington to do anything for Israel. The U.S. should pull the plug on the phony “special relationship” with Netanyahu and his nest of vipers. Let’s make a New Year’s resolution to work hard to accomplish just that. Let’s boycott businesses and sport franchises whose owners are particularly fond of Israel’s settlements to send the message that there are consequences. Let’s talk about Israel, to be sure, but without the self-imposed censorship in the media and not through the mouths of the numerous gatekeepers that head so-called peace organizations, nor through the bought and paid congress-critters. Nor from the White House, which is rapidly becoming little more than a reliable echo chamber for Israeli interests. Let’s tell it like it is. If Americans are exposed to the hard truths about Israel it is hard to imagine that they will want to associate with it in any capacity. Cut the tie that binds and do it now.
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is www.councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is inform@cnionline.org.
There you have it folks.
Another bulls eye by Giraldi. Bravo!
No wonder American Conservative BANNED him. Giraldi’s not afraid of the big bad Jewish wolf and its warmongering agenda.
Giraldi writes:
Who made the decision? Trump? Naah. Rabid Dog Mattis made it. Mattis makes the military decisions for Trump. He’s right on board with the warmongering tribe. He’s their favorite goy. A ‘righteous Gentile.’
Giraldi again:
Giraldi:
I grew up in an upper middle class synagogue. How true! Jews resort to the crassest kinds of name-calling when their agenda is opposed. I know them from the inside. They use the f##k word like its common parlance.
Giraldi encore:
Keep the knock-out punches coming Phil. The goys are waking up!
Brother Nathanael Kapner @ http://www.realjewnews.com/
Why did they tell you to repent ?
Why are you always begging for money ?
Why were you committed to mental hospitals ?
Whydon't you care about Christians and the genocide against them in occupied Papua ?
Cyprus is occupied by Turkey , why no articles on your site ?
Are you Christian really ?
I wish that were true, meaning large numbers of Gentiles were waking up. But if you are part of a culture formed by a Judaizing heresy (WASP and thus the entire Anglosphere) you are not likely to wake up unless something truly horrific happens to you.
I have a friend who is a Christian Zionist. He was raised Episcopalian. As the Anglicans kept moving ever leftward, he decided to leave that denomination. His study of English-speaking Christianity led him to learn about Anglo-Saxon Puritan Judaizing, and then a light bulb went off in his head: Jews were permanently The Chosen Race, even when directly acting to destroy Christian culture, which, he decided could not be truly and fully Christian unless it were promoting Jews as The Chosen Race for all time, that would not be judged as other races would be, because Jews are The Chosen Race, and nothing Jews did could alter that fact - Jews were the first once saved, always saved, and that was by race.
All of his sense of English ancestry is now bound up in his Christian Zionism. He says that the Anglican churches became Liberal because they forgot that what made Cromwell great and what made the British Empire possible was Cromwell's realization that God demanded that Christians act always to help Jews.
So, for him, saving America requires America to do whatever Jews want.
The entire Anglosphere is filled with people like him. Most are not barely churched or are unchurched agnostics, but they still have the Puritan faith that Jews somehow are to be handled with the most possible respect and deference, while almost all 'other' whites are to be treated as harshly as necessary.
WASP culture will always produce masses who are pro-Jewish to the core. And at the same time, since at least the Victorian era, WASP culture also produces large numbers who pro-Arabic/pro-Islamic. Which is also philo-Semtism.
You cannot separate the 'Jewish problem' from the 'WASP problem.' You cannot solve the 'Jewish problem' with WASPs and WASP culture in charge.
Nobody tells it better like it is than Phil Giraldi, period.
When will the nations lectured by the U.S. Government concerning "human rights" remind the world that it is the U.S. who funds the most egregious denial of human rights when tax dollars are used supplied to Israel who in turn has denied all "human rights" to the Palestinians for the past 70 years. Indeed, it is 70 years that U.S. tax dollars have been used for abusing fundamental rights of the Palestinians!
Great article Mr. Giraldi. Indeed, both rogue regimes are planning an attack against Iran, with the difference that the US has to do the dirty work for the Zionist regime. The US has degenerated into an affiliate of occupied Jerusalem. Don’t forget all of Jerusalem is occupied territory, according to international law. Congress is Israeli occupied territory, and the White Hause is an outpost of the Israeli Prime Minister’s office inhabited by a “moron” such as poor Rex Tillerson called this guy. Indeed, the US must get rid of the rhetoric of a special relationship with Israel. So far, the Zionist regime inflicted only harm upon the American people. It’s prime time to scrap this unhealthy relationship. But it seems it’s already too late.
American Conservative Did Giraldi A Huge Favor by BANNING him — Giraldi Unleashed! Gloves are off!
Keep TELLING US what you really think, Phil, now that you’re unmuzzled.
Brother Nathanael Kapner @ http://www.realjewnews.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98UjjwzJBFE&list=RDQMaCp0VGDb0go
Hey its one track Phil playing the only tune he knows . Must be crowded in his head , so many Jews residing there .
"Michael Makovsky heads the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs (JINSA).... He intones “Maintaining Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen in their existing forms is unnatural and serves Iran’s interests.” Makovsky would like to break all those countries up into their component tribal, ethnic and religious parts, starting with separating the Kurdish region from Iraq and breaking Syria into three separate states. He does not mention that he is not original in this thinking as it reflects the Israeli Yinon Plan of the 1980s and the American neocon “Clean Break” proposal that was written by geniuses like Richard Perle, Doug Feith and David Wurmser and presented to Netanyahu in 1996. Makovsky also does not mention that if there is a country in the Middle East that has artificial borders and strong sectarian divisions in the area that it rules over it is Israel, but, of course use of the word “border” would be somewhat inaccurate as an expansionistic Israel has no declared borders at all."1. The ongoing slaughter in the Middle East has been caused by Jewish supremacists; four million (4 mln) human beings of all ages died for the flattering and fraudulent tale of a promised land. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RC1Mepk_Sw
2. Israel, a terrorist state, has been an aggressor from its very inception -- hence the absence of declared Israeli borders.
3. The US has been infiltrated by psychopathic parasites of Perle-Feith kind; they care not about the US but only about their miserable apartheid project of unnatural Jewish state.
4. All dual citizens of Israeli-first persuasion must be removed from the US government ASAP.
Neuro-parasitogy in pictures: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovo_T0KqdYg
How come the church kicked you out ?
Why did they tell you to repent ?
Why are you always begging for money ?
Why were you committed to mental hospitals ?
Whydon’t you care about Christians and the genocide against them in occupied Papua ?
Cyprus is occupied by Turkey , why no articles on your site ?
Are you Christian really ?
When the USA backed colonel regime in Greece was overthrown the USA felt that bases in Greece were no longer safe.
Christian genocide on Papuas ?
My country, the Netherlands, did no such thing.
The former Dutch part is now under brutal Indonesian rule.
As you may know, Indonesia is the largest Muslim country.
http://www.brothernathanaelfoundation.org/pics/BNAffirm.png

This affirmation of my status with ROCOR has been written every year. Please find ON THE OFFICIAL ROCOR site any declaration of my being "kicked out of the Church." You won't. Any thing you produce from secondary sources is not valid.

ALSO go to the ROCOR site and email Metropolitan Hilarion and pose your slanderous query to him.

And while you're at it, email Archbishop Gabriel and Archbishop Kirill, and pose your slanderous query to them. As for the rest of your slanders, tell us your full real name and I'll respond.

Brother Nathanael Kapner @ http://www.realjewnews.com/
http://www.unz.com/comments/all/?commenterfilter=Sam+Shama
Sam Shama says, “Once again, this is what is happening in Israel:
Sam you and I are discussing about two different economic booms. You are discussing the above FAKE News Orwellian style and hoping by repeating it will become Truth. Israel Shamir is as fake as Ari Anvery.
I am talking about the GCC economic boom. Once Isreal is gone, there is going to be massive investment from GCC, Iran and Turkey to rebuild Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Libya, Yemen and so forth. These countesses will become one economic bloc.
Iran is already building cars. They are opening up a car plant in GCC. Iran is going to be connected by land to GCC. They are already connected by land to Iraq, Syria and Turkey.
The beautiful twice daily pledge to God, “Sh’ma Yisra’eil Adonai Eloheinu Adonai echad”. Sam what does “echad” means? Take it from this Real Semite, it doesn’t mean, “One”. Ask your handler Sam, and if they cannot answer you, then come to The REAL SEMITES, and we will teach the “Cow Worshiping” tribe REAL MONOTHEISM.
Blessed be HaShem!
Germany had to be destroyed before it could link up with its neighbors in the East, especially since it was already eclipsing the fading Brit empire in so many ways. Japan, too, had to be prevented from developing its own version of the Monroe Doctrine in the Far East.
Your comment explains one reason that chaos has been and is being sown in the Middle East and Iran is in the cross hairs.
The world marches on, leaving the heirs to the Brit dominion, the USA and Israel, to wallow in outdated, extractive and brutal colonial adventures for the greater glory of the banking criminals in London and on Wall Street.
Bravo to Iran and its supporters.
A smear campaign: never an easy thing to deal with for a public figure. I hope others aren’t discouraged from hiring Lorde because it will show that this type of threat works. She was on SNL a few months ago. I wonder if she could still do that now?
As for American media –specifically MSNBC– it’s becoming apparent the analyst jobs are going to be meted out to neocons who know how to tow the ‘America may have to strike’ line. While the network was firing Joan Walsh on Christmas they were adding hours for Danielle Pletka, Max Boot, Eliana Johnson and Brett Stephens.
Btw, looking at the world situation and those behind the wars, power, finance, leftist politics (abortion, gay marriage, ...), destruction of the family, destruction of Christian societies, et al., it’s pretty clear that Jesus Christ was spot on.
Let’s hope that the Iranian regime implodes. The current uprising and protests are looking good. Hopefully Saudi and Israel are helping them along via well placed subversion. There are many ways to dismantle a rogue regime of never-took-a-bath Ayatollahs.
Enjoy the picnic while you can.
In the last week of my visit to Iran, my companion discovered that my visa expired 12 hours before I was scheduled to depart. He insisted that I go to the appropriate office in Shiraz and get an extension.
We found the office and after waiting for a very few minutes, we were ushered into the private office of the head of visa control. He greeted us, arranged for tea and sandwiches to be served to us, then excused himself because it was prayer time.
We watched as he joined IRGC, Basij, bureaucrats, office workers as they queued to wash their hands, arms and faces before going to pray together.
Islam sacralizes cleanliness and incorporates practices of cleansing/preparing the body and thereby the mind for an encounter with the Infinite.
Then there are numb nuts like you, Clyde, who think it's cute to display hatefulness and arrogance.
As history has shown, Clyde, There are many ways to expel and dismantle a rogue regime of never-got-the-message Jews.
http://news.antiwar.com/2017/06/02/iaea-iran-continues-to-comply-with-nuclear-deal-2/www.codoh.com
From Israel’s famous peace activist, Uri Avnery, still going strong in his 90s now:
Non-Zionist Jews agree –
One State For All in Palestine … End Israeli Apartheid!
Was Vatican II a Zio/Globalist plot? Geez!
The USA is not a democracy, but a moneycracy.
Jewish sociologist Stephen Steinlight fears immigration from the south.
‘They see USA jews just as rich people, they know nothing about the holocaust’.
As long as someone as Soros can abolish Hungarian laws just by visiting Juncker and Tusk, how do you think the USA can rid itself of the Israeli tether ?
And what is USA’s problem with Russia ?
Of course, also the European media are busy with portraying Russia as a threat, while in reality it is the other way round.
As Van Rompuy said, the man is rather naïve ‘our dependence on Russian gas must be diminished’.
He did not explain why.
In order no longer to be dependent on Russian gas the building costs of a house in Europe goes up € 40.000, for insulation.
N Korea, is not the country just a Chinese pawn in the power struggle between the USA and China ?
The country that ruled the world, the greater part of the world, since 1945, must look in the mirror to see who caused most of today’s problems.
USA generals now seem to be talking about a ‘limited nuclear war in Europe’.
Generals, except a few like Napoleon, Ludendorff and Rommel, seem always to have been complete fools.
There is no such thing a a ‘limited nuclear war’.
AMEN!!!
Thank you, Dr. Phil, for this revealing writing.
My patience is on life support.
We’re paying for “holocaust” memorials? Why not restore my Social Security benefits that were cut by the “Windfall Profits” Exclusion Act? Figure that bizarre piece of legislative crap, but you won’t find the original bill on the net any more. It was too obviously inflammatory, I think. I’d best be careful of where I discuss the “holocaust” lest I go to jail or be fined, to boot. Our infrastructure crumbles and we build “holocaust” memorials?
My question is: How the hell do we cut this beast loose? Talk to each other? Vote? Look for one of Hillary’s Good Humor Camps? Please.
"How the hell do we cut this beast loose? "
This is how.
The so called 'holocau$t' that is a profitable, but easilyy debunked fraud.
The absolute fakery of the alleged '6M Jews' is the Achilles heal of vile Zionism / supremacist Jews. It's over when we say it's over.
The fact remains that the only reason the average American is silenced about parasitical Zionists and Israel is because they’ve had their head filled with various absurd fictions such as 'holocaust' propaganda and that Jews are supposedly a uniquely righteous, exceptional, and persecuted people. The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com'Cyanide Chemistry at Auschwitz"
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=4111
Is this is the real ‘Bro Nathaniel’, an ex-Jew who is now quite a prick in the zionist a**?? Nice to see you around here Sir!!!
Bravo, PG!
I used to be a holocaust agnostic; then a questioner.
Now I’m a dimisser, thanks largely to the name calling, mocking, lies and aggressive snark routinely displayed by the Izzie-first dupes and gulls who, among other things, typically evince a callous disregard (at best) for the suffering of others. They’ve really opened my eyes to the attitudes and tactics of the real enemy.
BTW, why do we almost never refer to the tens of millions of dead goyim, as “The” or even “A” holocaust?
One score against your credibility: Rupert Murdoch’s mother was not a Jew. I knew her and her relations well for many years. She may have had a Jewish grandmother.
But those using FAKE names like, 'Wizard of Oz,' who make dubious claims have NO credibility at all.
+Brother Nathanael Kapner @ http://www.realjewnews.com
Mr Giraldi is probably high up on the Jewish list for a sudden heart attack.
And if it happens, nobody at The American Conservative will feel guilt. They now believe that 'conservatives' must never offend Israel and must never support anything positive said about any Confederate.
A nice thought, good luck. Too many morons in America.
I cant even believe that there are many evangelicals that agree with this anti-Cristian’s anti-human a not-even-decent behaviors.
Who can agree or like this caricaturize take over and Netanyahu,Bill Kristol,Perle,etc etc.
This is the must powerful country in the world and the printing dollar press in a the hands of very few people and with non real support of any people but them.
Why did they tell you to repent ?
Why are you always begging for money ?
Why were you committed to mental hospitals ?
Whydon't you care about Christians and the genocide against them in occupied Papua ?
Cyprus is occupied by Turkey , why no articles on your site ?
Are you Christian really ?
Turkey occupied the northern part of Cyprus on USA request.
When the USA backed colonel regime in Greece was overthrown the USA felt that bases in Greece were no longer safe.
Christian genocide on Papuas ?
My country, the Netherlands, did no such thing.
The former Dutch part is now under brutal Indonesian rule.
As you may know, Indonesia is the largest Muslim country.
I did not mean that Dutch committed genocide in Papua . I know they did no such thing.
I meant that Muslim Indonesia is committing genocide on the innocent Christians in occupied Papua. I thought a " Christian " like Bro Nat would care about such things . But apparently there are zero articles on his website about genocide against Christians .There are 99% articles about Jews on his site. Seems this " Christian" is only centered on Jews. Sad . Very sad .
Who can agree or like this caricaturize take over and Netanyahu,Bill Kristol,Perle,etc etc.
This is the must powerful country in the world and the printing dollar press in a the hands of very few people and with non real support of any people but them.
Therefore, before the state of Israel was declared, many USA rabbis were against zionism, the USA was the new zion.
Sam Shama says, "Once again, this is what is happening in Israel:
Sam you and I are discussing about two different economic booms. You are discussing the above FAKE News Orwellian style and hoping by repeating it will become Truth. Israel Shamir is as fake as Ari Anvery.
I am talking about the GCC economic boom. Once Isreal is gone, there is going to be massive investment from GCC, Iran and Turkey to rebuild Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Libya, Yemen and so forth. These countesses will become one economic bloc.
Iran is already building cars. They are opening up a car plant in GCC. Iran is going to be connected by land to GCC. They are already connected by land to Iraq, Syria and Turkey.
The beautiful twice daily pledge to God, "Sh'ma Yisra'eil Adonai Eloheinu Adonai echad". Sam what does "echad" means? Take it from this Real Semite, it doesn't mean, "One". Ask your handler Sam, and if they cannot answer you, then come to The REAL SEMITES, and we will teach the "Cow Worshiping" tribe REAL MONOTHEISM.
Blessed be HaShem!
Keep hallucinating baby. Where pretty dreams die/
All so true, but your message will of course never get mass exposure. The dumb American masses will continue to eat up the lies like catfish. And the Calcutta prostitute who calls herself Nikki Haley is perfect in her role, you have to admit.
Hindu Haley-A bit more politically correct, lolz.
Well, he is definitely in danger of popping a vein if he doesn’t get his polemic generator under control.
Somebody has got to get this article to Trump. He can read it or have someone read it to him!
Everyone in Trump's WH is Jewish except for Kelly.
Avrahm Berkowitz, Special Assistant to the President
Ezra Cohen-Watnick, National Security Council Senior Director for Intelligence
Gary Cohn, Chief Economic Advisor
Reed Cordish, Special Assistant to the President
John Eisenberg, Deputy Assistant to the President
Michael Ellis, Special Assistant to the President
Boris Epshteyn, Assistant Communications Director
David Friedman, Ambassador to Israel
Jason Greenblatt, Special Representative for International Negotiations
Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President
Stephen Miller, Senior Advisor to the President
Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary
David Shulkin, Secretary of Veterans Affairs
One State For All in Palestine ... End Israeli Apartheid!
Unfortunately the current Pope, or anti Pope as many have called him, has already made his pat Christmas pronouncements including the predictable ‘two state solution’ myth.
Was Vatican II a Zio/Globalist plot? Geez!
Giraldi calls for the end of the defense industrial complex. Which means he wants to destroy the US economy. That’s the only take away here, his gibberish about Saudi Arabia and Israel are just retarded. Israel and Saudi Arabia and the terrorists are a large part of the US economy. Celebrate the jews of Lockheed Martin and the defense contractors of Jewish Northern Virginia!
Israelis and Jews can easily be interchanged in your Zionist rant, cookie.
Agree.
LOL!!!
Hindu Haley-A bit more politically correct, lolz.
Hey Clyde why don’t you use a more appropriate moniker, say Shlomo or Hy or Dipstein or just plain Zionist troll.
As for American media --specifically MSNBC-- it's becoming apparent the analyst jobs are going to be meted out to neocons who know how to tow the 'America may have to strike' line. While the network was firing Joan Walsh on Christmas they were adding hours for Danielle Pletka, Max Boot, Eliana Johnson and Brett Stephens.
Did you see the attacks on Paul Nehlen for just tweeting that he is reading McDonald’s The Culture of Critique?
Btw, looking at the world situation and those behind the wars, power, finance, leftist politics (abortion, gay marriage, …), destruction of the family, destruction of Christian societies, et al., it’s pretty clear that Jesus Christ was spot on.
The first step to end Zionist control is to abolish the Zionist owned FED which creates money out of thin air and loans this money to the gov and we goyims at interest thus making us debt slaves to the Zionist banking cabal for ever. The gov can create its own interest free money as was done prior to 1913 when the Zionist owned FED was created.
The second thing would be to make it illegal for anyone in the gov to hold dual citizenship in any country other than the U.S. and this would eliminate the Zionist dual citizens who presently rule America ie dual citizens are not allowed in the ISISRAELI GOV.
Then cut off the welfare program that ISISRAEL has been extorting from the America taxpayers .
ISRAEL did 911 and got away with it and tried to sink the USS LIBERTY , ISISRAEL is an enemy of America.
2. repeal the Magnitsky Act
3. reinstate the draft
4. public money for public elections
5. all foreign agents must register under FARA
6. no dual citizens in positions of high office
7. all those countries who have, or are suspected of having, nuclear weapons must become a signatory of the NPT
8. end the occupation, now
9. no more regime-change wars for Israel
10. no more tribute paid to Israel
11. no more UN vetoes for Israel
12. the perpetrators of the illegal invasion of Iraq, Libya, and the destruction of Syria must be brought to justice
13. the perpetrators of torture must be brought to justice
14. set Julian Assange and Edward Snowden free
These articles are good. Especially when the Zionists and Jews at NYTimes get angry.
International Jewry is largely Bnai Brith (Jewish Freemasonry) with 200,000 members.
They use money and tribalism and slander people.
In fact they paid of the LA police, and the FBI/SF police had to raid a ADL headquerters in LA,
because LA police didnt want to do it.
Bnai Brith is supported by financiers (big billionares and bankers).
The ADL is their “visible” warmonger who accuses anyone as “anti-semitic”.
It was Bnai Brith, who convinces the earlier presidents to support Zionism through pressure (bribing, slandering, etc). Today you have other faces likes AIPAC, WJC?, etc.
The Synagogue of Satan even pressured the Catholic Church to remove “antisemitic” tones before Vatican Council. They send agents and representatives for the pressuring.
From the theological point of view,
the EvangelicalZios and Jewish Zionists are wiating for the anti-christ, not Jesus.
Essentially they are a JudeoChristian alliance, less so Christian.
Btw, looking at the world situation and those behind the wars, power, finance, leftist politics (abortion, gay marriage, ...), destruction of the family, destruction of Christian societies, et al., it’s pretty clear that Jesus Christ was spot on.
who else is hated as much as Jesus Christ?
I have to add a second post.
The Jews are demanding tens of millions of dollars from Poland, partly through US pressure.
They control too much money wealth.
They have double agents, they can pretend to be Anglophiles, while holding duel-passports.
They pretend to be Christians sometimes while clinging onto their Jewish ethnicity.
9/10 of them are Zionist/Talmud/Kaballah orientented.
Studies reveal they care more about the Holocaust then their own religion.
And finally you have almost half the US population which thinks Jews are chosen,
and Israel (the land) is special to God.
Though I image some of these want a two state solution.
While others want the Third Temple so the Earth can be destroyed.
The second thing would be to make it illegal for anyone in the gov to hold dual citizenship in any country other than the U.S. and this would eliminate the Zionist dual citizens who presently rule America ie dual citizens are not allowed in the ISISRAELI GOV.
Then cut off the welfare program that ISISRAEL has been extorting from the America taxpayers .
ISRAEL did 911 and got away with it and tried to sink the USS LIBERTY , ISISRAEL is an enemy of America.
Here’s my (updated) list of measures to “drain the swamp”:
1. repeal the non-restriction Immigration and Nationality Act (Hart-Celler Act) of 1965
2. repeal the Magnitsky Act
3. reinstate the draft
4. public money for public elections
5. all foreign agents must register under FARA
6. no dual citizens in positions of high office
7. all those countries who have, or are suspected of having, nuclear weapons must become a signatory of the NPT
8. end the occupation, now
9. no more regime-change wars for Israel
10. no more tribute paid to Israel
11. no more UN vetoes for Israel
12. the perpetrators of the illegal invasion of Iraq, Libya, and the destruction of Syria must be brought to justice
13. the perpetrators of torture must be brought to justice
14. set Julian Assange and Edward Snowden free
After reading the subtitle to Dr. Giraldi's article I was sure he would conclude the article with your Declaration of Demands.Working through understanding minds and auxiliary keyboards, he has done so.
Conscription is slavery, and I don't want my tax money paying for political propaganda.
Otherwise, right on!
if I were to make a suggestion
15. investigate and bring to justice the war criminals responsible for the attack on the USS Liberty
16. investigate and bring to justice the war criminals responsible for the 9/11 attack
17. no more taxpayer funds to prop up the Holocaust museum abomination upon sacred US soil at our National Mall
18. no more ((media consolidation)) - Gentiles must be represented in our news and entertainment positions of ownership as a percentage of our population
19. audit the Federal Reserve Bank
20. End the Fed !
What a Piece of Crap (POC).
Why did they tell you to repent ?
Why are you always begging for money ?
Why were you committed to mental hospitals ?
Whydon't you care about Christians and the genocide against them in occupied Papua ?
Cyprus is occupied by Turkey , why no articles on your site ?
Are you Christian really ?
How come you always stoop to personal attacks?
Why are those attacks so simple minded?
How come you never post anything substantial?
Why do JINOs get kicked out of so many places as a matter of routine?
Why does your own G-d, the one YOU don’t even believe in, expose and condemn you so severely?
Why are you so anti-Semitic, like the rest of the self loathing Izzie-firsters?
Why do you sound so butt hurt?
Why did you forget to play the fraudulent victim card this time?
What makes you so envious?
How come you can’t seem to rise above the level of low grade troll?
http://www.brothernathanaelfoundation.org/pics/BNAffirm.png
http://www.brothernathanaelfoundation.org/pics/BNAffirm.png

If anyone has any doubts, go to the ROCOR (Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia) and email Metropolitan Hilarion, Archbishop Kirill, and Archbishop Gabriel. Ask them pointedly, "Did the Church kick out Brother Nathanael Kapner?" I assure you, they will in concert answer: "NO. Brother Nathanael Kapner is a member in GOOD STANDING."

+Brother Nathanael Kapner @ http://www.realjewnews.com/
Sam Shama says, "Once again, this is what is happening in Israel:
Sam you and I are discussing about two different economic booms. You are discussing the above FAKE News Orwellian style and hoping by repeating it will become Truth. Israel Shamir is as fake as Ari Anvery.
I am talking about the GCC economic boom. Once Isreal is gone, there is going to be massive investment from GCC, Iran and Turkey to rebuild Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Libya, Yemen and so forth. These countesses will become one economic bloc.
Iran is already building cars. They are opening up a car plant in GCC. Iran is going to be connected by land to GCC. They are already connected by land to Iraq, Syria and Turkey.
The beautiful twice daily pledge to God, "Sh'ma Yisra'eil Adonai Eloheinu Adonai echad". Sam what does "echad" means? Take it from this Real Semite, it doesn't mean, "One". Ask your handler Sam, and if they cannot answer you, then come to The REAL SEMITES, and we will teach the "Cow Worshiping" tribe REAL MONOTHEISM.
Blessed be HaShem!
Well that explains a lot.
Germany had to be destroyed before it could link up with its neighbors in the East, especially since it was already eclipsing the fading Brit empire in so many ways. Japan, too, had to be prevented from developing its own version of the Monroe Doctrine in the Far East.
Your comment explains one reason that chaos has been and is being sown in the Middle East and Iran is in the cross hairs.
The world marches on, leaving the heirs to the Brit dominion, the USA and Israel, to wallow in outdated, extractive and brutal colonial adventures for the greater glory of the banking criminals in London and on Wall Street.
Bravo to Iran and its supporters.
As the Maven Shama likes to brag about his Arab investor "friends" in the Occupied territory development, when I was in the Middle East, January 1981, I listened to talk about high-roller Jews and their budding friendship with, at time, the rather obscure Saud arms dealer, Adnan Kashoggi.
See below Adnan's 6/'17 obit.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/saudi-arms-dealer-adnan-khashoggi-dead-at-82/
Thank you.
Sam Shama says, "Once again, this is what is happening in Israel:
Sam you and I are discussing about two different economic booms. You are discussing the above FAKE News Orwellian style and hoping by repeating it will become Truth. Israel Shamir is as fake as Ari Anvery.
I am talking about the GCC economic boom. Once Isreal is gone, there is going to be massive investment from GCC, Iran and Turkey to rebuild Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Libya, Yemen and so forth. These countesses will become one economic bloc.
Iran is already building cars. They are opening up a car plant in GCC. Iran is going to be connected by land to GCC. They are already connected by land to Iraq, Syria and Turkey.
The beautiful twice daily pledge to God, "Sh'ma Yisra'eil Adonai Eloheinu Adonai echad". Sam what does "echad" means? Take it from this Real Semite, it doesn't mean, "One". Ask your handler Sam, and if they cannot answer you, then come to The REAL SEMITES, and we will teach the "Cow Worshiping" tribe REAL MONOTHEISM.
Blessed be HaShem!
Wouldn’t that be more accurately stated as the “golden calf worshipping?”
2. repeal the Magnitsky Act
3. reinstate the draft
4. public money for public elections
5. all foreign agents must register under FARA
6. no dual citizens in positions of high office
7. all those countries who have, or are suspected of having, nuclear weapons must become a signatory of the NPT
8. end the occupation, now
9. no more regime-change wars for Israel
10. no more tribute paid to Israel
11. no more UN vetoes for Israel
12. the perpetrators of the illegal invasion of Iraq, Libya, and the destruction of Syria must be brought to justice
13. the perpetrators of torture must be brought to justice
14. set Julian Assange and Edward Snowden free
15) Figure out a way to get people outside of a small circle of 88s interested in #s 7 through 13.
Yes, practice seems to make perfect, and dismantling is usually much easier than building. However, the low hanging fruit seems to have already been plucked.
Enjoy the picnic while you can.
It couldn’t be clearer now. Zionist Trump isn’t going to do anything, Congressmen are too afraid to squeak, the Media are 24/7 pro-Israel propagandists, and every US centre of power from the legal system, to finance, to the administration are packed with highly placed Zionists.
So that leaves the public to look after their own interests themselves. Forget the government.
A good start would be an Anti-War Demonstration (remember what they were?) protesting against present and future US wars – for the harm – the cost – the illegality – the WMD fraud and the load of other negative consequences.
And Anti-War speech and activism is more “Peace Speech” than “Hate Speech” + old SJW’s may reflect on their younger days, and decide that this kind of action has more appeal than their current Neocon friends and Transgender toilet issues.
It really is the law of the jungle and only those who get it will have any chance to do anything more than barely survive.
Jewish sociologist Stephen Steinlight fears immigration from the south.
'They see USA jews just as rich people, they know nothing about the holocaust'.
As long as someone as Soros can abolish Hungarian laws just by visiting Juncker and Tusk, how do you think the USA can rid itself of the Israeli tether ?
And what is USA's problem with Russia ?
Of course, also the European media are busy with portraying Russia as a threat, while in reality it is the other way round.
As Van Rompuy said, the man is rather naïve 'our dependence on Russian gas must be diminished'.
He did not explain why.
In order no longer to be dependent on Russian gas the building costs of a house in Europe goes up € 40.000, for insulation.
N Korea, is not the country just a Chinese pawn in the power struggle between the USA and China ?
The country that ruled the world, the greater part of the world, since 1945, must look in the mirror to see who caused most of today's problems.
USA generals now seem to be talking about a 'limited nuclear war in Europe'.
Generals, except a few like Napoleon, Ludendorff and Rommel, seem always to have been complete fools.
There is no such thing a a 'limited nuclear war'.
True. The moneyocracy, in fact is what imposed the constitution on the rest of us, and the anti-federalists were correct about what a monstrosity it would be.
“Keep the knock-out punches coming Phil. The goys are waking up!”
I wish that were true, meaning large numbers of Gentiles were waking up. But if you are part of a culture formed by a Judaizing heresy (WASP and thus the entire Anglosphere) you are not likely to wake up unless something truly horrific happens to you.
I have a friend who is a Christian Zionist. He was raised Episcopalian. As the Anglicans kept moving ever leftward, he decided to leave that denomination. His study of English-speaking Christianity led him to learn about Anglo-Saxon Puritan Judaizing, and then a light bulb went off in his head: Jews were permanently The Chosen Race, even when directly acting to destroy Christian culture, which, he decided could not be truly and fully Christian unless it were promoting Jews as The Chosen Race for all time, that would not be judged as other races would be, because Jews are The Chosen Race, and nothing Jews did could alter that fact – Jews were the first once saved, always saved, and that was by race.
All of his sense of English ancestry is now bound up in his Christian Zionism. He says that the Anglican churches became Liberal because they forgot that what made Cromwell great and what made the British Empire possible was Cromwell’s realization that God demanded that Christians act always to help Jews.
So, for him, saving America requires America to do whatever Jews want.
The entire Anglosphere is filled with people like him. Most are not barely churched or are unchurched agnostics, but they still have the Puritan faith that Jews somehow are to be handled with the most possible respect and deference, while almost all ‘other’ whites are to be treated as harshly as necessary.
WASP culture will always produce masses who are pro-Jewish to the core. And at the same time, since at least the Victorian era, WASP culture also produces large numbers who pro-Arabic/pro-Islamic. Which is also philo-Semtism.
You cannot separate the ‘Jewish problem’ from the ‘WASP problem.’ You cannot solve the ‘Jewish problem’ with WASPs and WASP culture in charge.
A perfect example is John Derbyshire.
2. repeal the Magnitsky Act
3. reinstate the draft
4. public money for public elections
5. all foreign agents must register under FARA
6. no dual citizens in positions of high office
7. all those countries who have, or are suspected of having, nuclear weapons must become a signatory of the NPT
8. end the occupation, now
9. no more regime-change wars for Israel
10. no more tribute paid to Israel
11. no more UN vetoes for Israel
12. the perpetrators of the illegal invasion of Iraq, Libya, and the destruction of Syria must be brought to justice
13. the perpetrators of torture must be brought to justice
14. set Julian Assange and Edward Snowden free
Hey geokat62,
After reading the subtitle to Dr. Giraldi’s article I was sure he would conclude the article with your Declaration of Demands.
Working through understanding minds and auxiliary keyboards, he has done so.
True.
And if it happens, nobody at The American Conservative will feel guilt. They now believe that ‘conservatives’ must never offend Israel and must never support anything positive said about any Confederate.
Along with building such things, the US sends billions of dollars directly to the gangster state each year, allows it so siphon off untold billions indirectly through various means, submits to the yoke of the Federal Reserve which is a money conduit to you-know-who, fights its wars, and lines the pockets of its sympathizers by supporting casinos and media and entertainment giants that are also busy mocking and destroying the very foundations of civil society, and giving special tax breaks to supporters of the criminal organization just to name a few ways we’re being ripped off.
This has been going on for over a century, in fact, and it’s about time we dumb goyim wake up.
A first step would be to understand what the word, “goy” means.
This is from the “Counterpunch” site:
Israel’s secular, atheist, rulers are also racist and “self-loathing as well. They seem to hate not only us despicable goyim, but any real Jews, and true Semites who contradict them. One can see it in the sappy attack comments of the snivelling trolls that litter these sites every day.
Israel Shahak, ‘Jewish History, Jewish Religion, The Weight of Three Thousand Years’, 1994, 2002, London
The Israeli rulers had a difficult time with Shahak, he survived Sobibor, fought in the 1948 war, and was a professor in chemistry at an Israeli university.
First question: What's a troll? I've asked Wally the same question, by the way. A protective friend has advised me to say little or, better, nothing on any internet site. Is this because of trolls? Sounds like a rat in the toilet.
Second, thank you for the reference to "counterpunch". I'm not sure what that is, beyond what Schmelling did with his right when Joe Louis lagged his left jab. I will look into it.
Phil Giraldi: “The U.S. should pull the plug on the phony “special relationship” with Netanyahu and his nest of vipers.”
Hi Phil,
Above, agreement on use of the term “US” is necessary in order to jolt ZUS citizens into an electrifying belief that they are special, and actually can “pull the plug on the phony ‘special’ relationship with Netanyahu and his nest of vipers.”
However, and speaking with respect and homage for what you do, I suggest that the main promoters of Netanyahu and Trump are Zionist-Jew billionaires and owners & caretakers of the “nest of vipers” are the multi-headed Jewish Lobbies.
The “US” concept remains simply because it serves as a uniting distraction on annual Memorial Day and 4th of July and of course during the unrolling of a huge US flag at Super bowls.
Hard truth is ZUS citizens can not “pull the plug” on the freak but All-powerful “special relationship.” That’s because elite and very wealthy Zionist Jews managed to seize the nation’s political power grid, and subsequently, the electric plug-outlet.
The US is over for now. And the Corporate Media and wealthy Talking Heads pretend otherwise.
Citizens are well served by your educational articles, but as people realize what happened to homes & property after a tornado rips through a town, citizens need to reach awareness on how a plague of “vipers” mandated subsurviance to a foreign power into The Bill of Rights.
Thank you!
It’s “toe,” not “tow,” dammit.
This little story may interest you, Clyde.
In the last week of my visit to Iran, my companion discovered that my visa expired 12 hours before I was scheduled to depart. He insisted that I go to the appropriate office in Shiraz and get an extension.
We found the office and after waiting for a very few minutes, we were ushered into the private office of the head of visa control. He greeted us, arranged for tea and sandwiches to be served to us, then excused himself because it was prayer time.
We watched as he joined IRGC, Basij, bureaucrats, office workers as they queued to wash their hands, arms and faces before going to pray together.
Islam sacralizes cleanliness and incorporates practices of cleansing/preparing the body and thereby the mind for an encounter with the Infinite.
Then there are numb nuts like you, Clyde, who think it’s cute to display hatefulness and arrogance.
As history has shown, Clyde, There are many ways to expel and dismantle a rogue regime of never-got-the-message Jews.
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201711121059028744-syrian-arrested-germany-pony-rape/
Muslims are super clean and they can make sandwiches and tea too !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
http://daatemet.org.il/en/torah-science-ethics/religion-ethics/gentiles-in-halacha/
Israel Shahak, ‘Jewish History, Jewish Religion, The Weight of Three Thousand Years’, 1994, 2002, London
The Israeli rulers had a difficult time with Shahak, he survived Sobibor, fought in the 1948 war, and was a professor in chemistry at an Israeli university.
" he survived Sobibor" ???What does that mean?
The mere fact that we have so many "survivors" when it's claimed that 'the Germans tried to kill every Jew they could get their hands on' blows away the scam.
The massive numbers of so called "survivor$" are living testimony to the fraudulence of the impossible '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers'.
Like Auschwitz & the others, Sobibor has certainly been proven not to have been a so called "death camp".
In fact it's claimed by the always vile "Holocau$t Industry" that there are the remains of 250,000 Jews buried at Sobibor, but no such remains are there, period.
see:
Sobibór—Holocaust Propaganda and Reality
http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?page_id=19
http://holocausthandbooks.com/img/19l.jpg
more:
http://holocausthandbooks.com/dl/HH-July2017-30secs+DonationPitch.mp4
https://shop.codoh.com/media/uploads/book_images/hhs-1500_large.jpgwww.codoh.com
When will our Jewish fellow citizens, most of whom I suspect don’t care much about Israel one way or the other but are shamed, intimidated into silence, finally tire of being identified with a fascist apartheid rogue state that claims to represent them? When will all Americans finally reject the distortion of our politics and the control of the corporate media by a small handful of billionaire Zionists? Recall the twenty-six joyous, rapturous standing ovations Netanyahu received from an adoring joint session of congress a few years ago. That’s how bizarre this situation has become, a nation of six and a half million racist nationalists dictating to our three hundred a fifty millions, a pilot fish directing the whale.
I have been blocked from my facebook page for seven days, purportedly for a comment that I do not remember writing, and if I did, it would have been long ago. By coincidence, I have made several political comments which is, in actuality, the reason that I was blocked. I must have hit a nerve, the truth always hurts the neocons.
When the USA backed colonel regime in Greece was overthrown the USA felt that bases in Greece were no longer safe.
Christian genocide on Papuas ?
My country, the Netherlands, did no such thing.
The former Dutch part is now under brutal Indonesian rule.
As you may know, Indonesia is the largest Muslim country.
Jilles.
I did not mean that Dutch committed genocide in Papua . I know they did no such thing.
I meant that Muslim Indonesia is committing genocide on the innocent Christians in occupied Papua. I thought a ” Christian ” like Bro Nat would care about such things . But apparently there are zero articles on his website about genocide against Christians .There are 99% articles about Jews on his site. Seems this ” Christian” is only centered on Jews. Sad . Very sad .
The most thoroughly and completely Israeli occupied territory in the entire planet is Phil Giraldis brain !!!!!!!!!!!!!
Everyone here should pick up a biography of Henry Ford and read about his epic battle with the vile jooies. Ole Henry did his best to keep the US out of WWI, even financing a peace mission to europe, the vessel going by the name of the Oscar II. He later bought a newspaper, the Dearborn Independent just so he could rag on his conniving jooie enemy….and published a series of four books, The International Jooie. In the end, the jooies crushed ole Henry like a bug. He was forced to abase himself and apologize and grovel before his hated enemy, the jooie. Later, the great aviator, Lindbergh took on the powerful jooies. He accused the jooies of being the major group pushing for a WWII. Ole Charlie was forced to offer a half-hearted apology and still gets hammered plenty by the JudenPresse today. Hey, Phil……if the jooies can easily crush great american heros like Ford and Lindbergh…..then you might consider taking up gardening. The only reason you haven’t had some inexplicable car crash is that you have been effectively banned from most outlets and represent a miniscule threat to the jooies and their next war to be prosecuted by their american satrap.
Henry Ford died a billionaire at 83, probably the last living billionaire of the First Gilded Age. (The next billionaire publicly acknowledged as such was Daniel K. Ludwig, at least 25 years later, and in greatly debauched currency.) Charles Lindbergh lived to 72 in affluence and died of cancer, but he was hardly a "destroyed" man, unless one believes the Jews gave him cancer-even I've never heard that one, and I'm a former late night nut-talk radio listener who has heard an awful lot of conspiracy theories.
Henry Ford was a foppish and irrational man even if one discounts his activities and beliefs regarding the Jews entirely. He insisted his cars have obsolete design features long after they were abandoned elsewhere, and kept the company from rational product development in many ways. He had an irrational opposition to the inline six cylinder engine, because a finance partner he did not like made him build a six cylinder car and he used an incorrectly designed crankshaft that made the engine badly shake. His cars had mechanical brakes long after they had been abandoned everywhere else, and his "revolutionary" flathead V-8 was a poor design that overheated often.
Henry would have personally preferred to make no car besides the Model T until the long-obsolete car quit selling entirely, and walk away from the whole thing. He'd made his money.
The Jews were the least of Henry's problems.
As for Lindbergh, they hissed and spat at him, but he still pretty much got to do what he wanted. His biggest source of grief was a German, Bruno Hauptmann, who kidnapped and killed his first son.
The church did kick him out. They did tell him to repent . He was in mental hospitals . Facts not personal attacks .
I think it is substantial to note that a “Christian preacher” spends all his time , not spreading the gospel but whining about Jews . It is even further perplexing seeing as Christians are victims of genocide in Papua , Darfur , Iraq and yet this ” Christian preacher” is doing nothing to stop it and in fact is putting up smoke screens to distract from it.
From someone that whines day in and day out that Jews control everything ? who is envious ?
In the last week of my visit to Iran, my companion discovered that my visa expired 12 hours before I was scheduled to depart. He insisted that I go to the appropriate office in Shiraz and get an extension.
We found the office and after waiting for a very few minutes, we were ushered into the private office of the head of visa control. He greeted us, arranged for tea and sandwiches to be served to us, then excused himself because it was prayer time.
We watched as he joined IRGC, Basij, bureaucrats, office workers as they queued to wash their hands, arms and faces before going to pray together.
Islam sacralizes cleanliness and incorporates practices of cleansing/preparing the body and thereby the mind for an encounter with the Infinite.
Then there are numb nuts like you, Clyde, who think it's cute to display hatefulness and arrogance.
As history has shown, Clyde, There are many ways to expel and dismantle a rogue regime of never-got-the-message Jews.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4247444/fifteen-teens-treated-for-rabies-after-gang-rape-of-donkey-as-cops-urge-anybody-else-who-admired-the-beast-to-turn-themselves-in-to-avoid-disease-spreading/
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201711121059028744-syrian-arrested-germany-pony-rape/
Muslims are super clean and they can make sandwiches and tea too !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
https://www.bbg.gov/wp-content/media/2017/05/FY2018Budget_CBJ_05-23-17.pdf
requested funding: $685.1 million Two pertinent comments linking this excerpt from the BBG report and anon's comment @ #58:
1. Because of the prevalence of propaganda and disinformation outlets such as BBG, it's impossible to give credence to reports such as the one anon linked. Are we really to believe that Muslim men humped a goat, or is this part of BBG disinformation? Cui bono?
Woodrow Wilson made the manipulation of information to serve centralized government's agenda an official function in the run-up to World War I. That commission partnered with Hollywood studios, which gave them the major boost they needed to become the dominant media platform, defining US culture.
But the prevalence of these central-government driven media platforms has eroded public trust in any and all media, and the existence of media to which the larger masses have access in order to research and analyze propaganda, and to provide their own content, has reduced dramatically the reliance of the public on central government media platforms such as BBG.
2. Last week The Saker http://www.unz.com/tsaker/when-sanity-fails-the-mindset-of-the-ideological-drone/ linked to a series of lectures delivered in 2007 by Dr. John Marciano; they are titled Empire As A Way of Life
Marciano opens the first lecture with these comments: The material Marciano presented in 2007 to substantiate his core thesis can be found almost word-for-word in the 2017 report of the Broadcast Board of Governors: the US acts ONLY to better the lives of other people; the US never acts from self-interested motives; the US eschews brutality or imposing its values by force, etc.
Back to anon --Did 15 Muslim teens gang-rape a donkey, or is it more likely the US Broadcast Board of Governors planted the story, using US taxpayer money, to gin up Islamophobia and gang-rape the ROW?
Whaddya think?
That's just plain freakin ultra nasty and in a Muslim country no less! With them getting rabies, the donkey gets the last laugh.
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2000/10/jews-and-arabs-share-recent-ancestry
Leave the European civilization alone.
Wouldn’t do any good–Mr. Trump gets all his news from tv.
Germany had to be destroyed before it could link up with its neighbors in the East, especially since it was already eclipsing the fading Brit empire in so many ways. Japan, too, had to be prevented from developing its own version of the Monroe Doctrine in the Far East.
Your comment explains one reason that chaos has been and is being sown in the Middle East and Iran is in the cross hairs.
The world marches on, leaving the heirs to the Brit dominion, the USA and Israel, to wallow in outdated, extractive and brutal colonial adventures for the greater glory of the banking criminals in London and on Wall Street.
Bravo to Iran and its supporters.
Hi Jacques,
As the Maven Shama likes to brag about his Arab investor “friends” in the Occupied territory development, when I was in the Middle East, January 1981, I listened to talk about high-roller Jews and their budding friendship with, at time, the rather obscure Saud arms dealer, Adnan Kashoggi.
See below Adnan’s 6/’17 obit.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/saudi-arms-dealer-adnan-khashoggi-dead-at-82/
Thank you.
Disputed.
Disputed territory, Woodchuck.
Try to develop the ability to look at the issues objectively.
For example, before Sam floats away on those sincere and hopeful dreams about the West Bank, let's ask if we will see any WB settlements dedicated for the use and benefit of Arab Israelis.
Thank you Phillip.
I’m still trying to figure out a way to expose the truth to the people.
“The Controversy of Zion” by Douglas Reed ( http://www.controversyofzion.info/Controversybook/reeedcontrov.pdf ) p.191-p.192 written in 1956
“… In the tradition of Edmund Burke and John
Robison, George Washington and Alexander Hamilton and Disraeli, Mr. Winston Churchill wrote:
“It would almost seem as if the gospel of Christ and the gospel of anti-Christ were designed to originate among the same people; and that this mystic and mysterious race had been chosen for the supreme manifestations, both of the divine and the diabolical. . .
From the days of ‘Spartacus’ Weishaupt to those of Karl Marx, and down to Trotsky (Russia), Bela Kun (Hungary), Rosa Luxembourg (Germany) and Emma Goldman (United States), this worldwide conspiracy for the overthrow of civilization and for the reconstitution of society on the basis of arrested development, of envious malevolence and impossible equality, has been steadily growing. It played, as a modern writer, Mrs. Nesta Webster, has so ably shown, a definitely recognizable part in the tragedy of the French Revolution. It has been the mainspring of every subversive movement during the nineteenth century; and now at last this band of extraordinary personalities from the underworld of the great cities of Europe and America have gripped the Russian people by the hair of their heads and have become practically the undisputed masters of that enormous empire. There is no need to exaggerate the part played in the creation of Bolshevism and in the bringing about of the Russian Revolution by these international and for the most part atheistical Jews. It is certainly a very great one; it probably outweighs all others“.
This is the last candid statement (discoverable by me) from a leading public man on this question.
After it the ban on public discussion came down and the great silence ensued, which continues to this day. In 1953 Mr. Churchill refused permission (requisite under English law) for a photostat to be made of this article (Illustrated Sunday Herald, February 8, 1920), without saying why.
The fact of Jewish leadership was a supremely important piece of knowledge and the later suppression of it, where public debate would have been sanative, produced immense effects in weakening the West. The formulation of any rational State policy becomes impossible when such major elements of knowledge are excluded from public discussion; it is like playing billiards with twisted cues and elliptical balls. The strength of the conspiracy is shown by its success in this matter (as in the earlier period, of Messrs. Robison, Barruel and Morse) more than by any other thing.
At the time, the facts were available. The British Government’s White Paper of 1919 (Russia, No. 1, a Collection of Reports on Bolshevism) quoted the report sent to Mr. Balfour in London in 1918 by the Netherlands Minister at Saint Petersburg, M. Oudendyke: “Bolshevism is organized and worked by Jews, who have no nationality and whose one object is to destroy for their own ends the existing order of things”. The United States Ambassador, Mr. David R. Francis, reported similarly: “The Bolshevik leaders here, most of whom are Jews and 90 percent of whom are returned exiles, care little for Russia or any other country but are internationalists and they are trying. to start a worldwide social revolution”. M. Oudendyke’s report was deleted from later editions of the British official publication and all such authentic documents of that period are now difficult to obtain. Fortunately for the student, one witness preserved the official record.
This was Mr. Robert Wilton, correspondent of the London Times, who experienced the Bolshevik revolution. The French edition of his book included the official Bolshevik lists of the membership of the ruling revolutionary bodies (they were omitted from the English edition).”
Soon, all this ridiculous name-calling will effectively create, by exposing the ridiculous, absurd, and anti-social attributes of this extremist sect, what does not exist now; that will be a great tragedy for the many good people, who have, for the most part, been the first victims of the culturally instituted hatred, the majority of the jewish people. Nonetheless, it must be stated unequivocally, that these people are benefiting from the jewish take-over of ‘western’ civilization, and while subject to extreme ‘disciplining’ tactics from the collective, are in the ‘best positions’ to expose this absurd, globally dangerous extremist sect’s objectives.
So, while comparatively objective exposure of the Talmudist extremist hatred continues to be censored from the ‘mainstream media’, this type of absurdity will in and of itself start to tweak the people (aka the 99%) into the realization that all is not as it has been told.
false assumption = neocon lie
yes, but it’s perceived as ‘good for the (Zionist) Jews’
yep
one such Zionist Jew just accused me of wanting to kill all black folks. Their tactics can be so beyond the pale that you’re confounded by the sheer enormity of their shameless villainy.
But then, no doubt like “America’s Rabbi” Shmuley himself, they take great pride in their chutzpah (contempt for principles or fair play). They consider such ‘genteel’ notions or behavior for chumps.
They’re ‘smarter’ than that.
excellent article by Mr. Giraldi as usual
God speed to you sir in shaping a sane and humane awakening, and a repudiating of the Eternal Wars for Israel
Even in an article about Israel, Mr Giraldi can’t get away from Putin! Putin is indeed everywhere. He’s in Ukraine, propping up Assad, snuggling up to Iran and supplying rocket motors, oil and who knows what else to North Korea. Mr Giraldi also reveals just how much he is locked into his blinkered cold war mentality: “turning Moscow into the enemy of choice once again, as it once was during the Cold War”. “Moscow”, capital of the Russian Federation, cannot be the enemy “again” inasmuch as that country didn’t exist as a sovereign state during the cold war. It is simply one of the fifteen sovereign states (including Ukraine) which became independent as a result of the collapse of the Soviet Union, which itself marked the end of the cold war. If Mr Giraldi is unable to get his mind around the most earth-shaking event of recent times, then what value do his analyses have?
If so, isn't Giraldi's statement: completely factual, since "Moscow" is a metonym for the USSR pre-1991 and for Russia post-1991? If you are unable to get your mind around the simple fact that Moscow can be a metonym for Russia and the USSR, then what value do your comments have?
I was meeting with the Rothschilds and Goldman Sachs last week and we decided to pull the plug on a US war with Iran.
You see, we decided it would be a lot cleaner and cheaper to simply let Iran implode rather than have the US launch a war on Iran (as this could hurt the stock market).
This is why we worked with the Mossad to coordinate the protests currently raging in Iran.
So don’t worry, there will likely be no war between the US and Iran this year.
Another fine article by America’s most fearless author.
Trump appears to have been mind-melded into believing that Israel First is America First. It might be constructive if the entire nation emailed him and Congress regarding Iran as they did Obama when he considered invading Syria. The last thing we need is war with Iran. They always repeat how Iran is the biggest sponsor of terrorism, but most terrorist acts in the world appear to be carried out by either Sunnis or CIA/Mossad. Israel's neighbors are Israel's problem, and they certainly have enough stolen money from their scams and tax evasions to pay for their own defense.
Here's to miracles in the new year.
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201711121059028744-syrian-arrested-germany-pony-rape/
Muslims are super clean and they can make sandwiches and tea too !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
Broadcasting Board of Governors
https://www.bbg.gov/wp-content/media/2017/05/FY2018Budget_CBJ_05-23-17.pdf
requested funding: $685.1 million
Two pertinent comments linking this excerpt from the BBG report and anon’s comment @ #58:
1. Because of the prevalence of propaganda and disinformation outlets such as BBG, it’s impossible to give credence to reports such as the one anon linked. Are we really to believe that Muslim men humped a goat, or is this part of BBG disinformation? Cui bono?
Woodrow Wilson made the manipulation of information to serve centralized government’s agenda an official function in the run-up to World War I. That commission partnered with Hollywood studios, which gave them the major boost they needed to become the dominant media platform, defining US culture.
But the prevalence of these central-government driven media platforms has eroded public trust in any and all media, and the existence of media to which the larger masses have access in order to research and analyze propaganda, and to provide their own content, has reduced dramatically the reliance of the public on central government media platforms such as BBG.
2. Last week The Saker http://www.unz.com/tsaker/when-sanity-fails-the-mindset-of-the-ideological-drone/ linked to a series of lectures delivered in 2007 by Dr. John Marciano; they are titled Empire As A Way of Life
Marciano opens the first lecture with these comments:
The material Marciano presented in 2007 to substantiate his core thesis can be found almost word-for-word in the 2017 report of the Broadcast Board of Governors: the US acts ONLY to better the lives of other people; the US never acts from self-interested motives; the US eschews brutality or imposing its values by force, etc.
Back to anon –Did 15 Muslim teens gang-rape a donkey, or is it more likely the US Broadcast Board of Governors planted the story, using US taxpayer money, to gin up Islamophobia and gang-rape the ROW?
Whaddya think?
Hey hasbarist. They should really give you better training there at IDC Herzliya, so you make actual arguments instead of the stupidly-idiotic ad hominem type of nonsense you replied with. The attack-without-saying-anything-substantive schtick, that’s getting old.
Why did they tell you to repent ?
Why are you always begging for money ?
Why were you committed to mental hospitals ?
Whydon't you care about Christians and the genocide against them in occupied Papua ?
Cyprus is occupied by Turkey , why no articles on your site ?
Are you Christian really ?
Why do JEW trolls like you always resort to slander? Truth exposes snakes and they recoil against the Light of truth. FACTS kill the Jew so they writhe and slither and hiss out slander.
Why do you hide behind the “anon” moniker? Too many skeletons in YOUR closest, huh you JEW troll?
You ask in your slanderous slither: “Why did the church kick you out?”
My Church, ROCOR, (Russian Church Outside Russia) did NOT “kick me out.” Rather, my Church AFFIRMS me:
This affirmation of my status with ROCOR has been written every year. Please find ON THE OFFICIAL ROCOR site any declaration of my being “kicked out of the Church.” You won’t. Any thing you produce from secondary sources is not valid.
ALSO go to the ROCOR site and email Metropolitan Hilarion and pose your slanderous query to him.
And while you’re at it, email Archbishop Gabriel and Archbishop Kirill, and pose your slanderous query to them.
As for the rest of your slanders, tell us your full real name and I’ll respond.
Brother Nathanael Kapner @ http://www.realjewnews.com/
Dear Brother Nathanael,
If you ever can make the transcontinental trek to Saint Tikhon's Monestary, South Canaan, Pennsylvania and have available time, can you please let me know? From Scranton home, St. Tikhon'S is < 45 minute drive and I'd be honored to meet you.
Every Armistice Day weekend, thousands of Orthodox assemble for prayer and "eats." Inside the church is a large icon of St. Herman of Alaska. Downhill in a beautiful forest area is located a large (sculpted) wooden cross, and close beside is an operable drinking water well commerating... well you know the "living water" story, eh Brother?
As a life long eastern (Byzantine) Catholic, when I go to the Monestary and walk the spiritual grounds, I reflect upon late-Patriarch Nikon's visit, his footsteps.
God bless you.
Hope he watches RT, wink!
Yes, it’s me: +Brother Nathanael Kapner @ http://www.realjewnews.com/
Unfortunately their choke-hold on the US and most western governments is too strong and only God, in his infinite power can undo that I guess. They will be lured with a false messiah until they are destroyed for good. Until that happens they will "wreath" the world with blood and gore using goyim armies!!
This just sucks but I know God has a plan and it will come to pass
Rupert Murdoch’s mother was INDEED a Jewess. Jewry boasts about this.
But those using FAKE names like, ‘Wizard of Oz,’ who make dubious claims have NO credibility at all.
+Brother Nathanael Kapner @ http://www.realjewnews.com
I thought it a pity to find you raving on like any mad anti-Semite when you might do better. Instead you prove yourself driven by emotion and indifferent to relevance.
When someone tells you that they knew someone and knew that person was not a Jew why on earth do you try to argue the contrary by saying "Jewry boasts about this ['Murdoch's mother being a Jewess']". To start with you don't even support the idea that "Jewry" is trustworthy. But you also fail to nominate which organs of Jewry you are referring to and quote what they say. Last chance: what Zionist comic books have you bee reading, what do they say and why do you choose to believe them?
In the last week of my visit to Iran, my companion discovered that my visa expired 12 hours before I was scheduled to depart. He insisted that I go to the appropriate office in Shiraz and get an extension.
We found the office and after waiting for a very few minutes, we were ushered into the private office of the head of visa control. He greeted us, arranged for tea and sandwiches to be served to us, then excused himself because it was prayer time.
We watched as he joined IRGC, Basij, bureaucrats, office workers as they queued to wash their hands, arms and faces before going to pray together.
Islam sacralizes cleanliness and incorporates practices of cleansing/preparing the body and thereby the mind for an encounter with the Infinite.
Then there are numb nuts like you, Clyde, who think it's cute to display hatefulness and arrogance.
As history has shown, Clyde, There are many ways to expel and dismantle a rogue regime of never-got-the-message Jews.
Reminds you of the “stinking Jap” propaganda of WW 2 fame doesn’t it. Jews excel at inventing crude propaganda.
You asked anon:
Like all Jew trolls, whenever the foot of Truth approaches the head of the snake it hisses out slander.
I grew up as a Jew and whenever Jewry’s criminal agenda is exposed they resort to slanders, ad hominems, and every species of vulgar personal attacks sitting comfortably on their slithering tongues.
Try it sometime. Tell a “respectable looking” Jew that there is “no proof any gas chambers ever existed.”
The Jew will fly into hysterics, using the f##k word voluminously, and call you an “anti-Semite,” a “bigot,” and curse you under his breath as a “sickening shiksa.”
Let’s ask “anon” to tell us his REAL full name with supporting proof of his name and I guarantee you he will slither and hiss out of that one too.
Please don't let the wankers grind ya down!
To All,
While the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, isn’t it true that Moscow was its capital before the collapse?
If so, isn’t Giraldi’s statement:
completely factual, since “Moscow” is a metonym for the USSR pre-1991 and for Russia post-1991?
If you are unable to get your mind around the simple fact that Moscow can be a metonym for Russia and the USSR, then what value do your comments have?
As the Maven Shama likes to brag about his Arab investor "friends" in the Occupied territory development, when I was in the Middle East, January 1981, I listened to talk about high-roller Jews and their budding friendship with, at time, the rather obscure Saud arms dealer, Adnan Kashoggi.
See below Adnan's 6/'17 obit.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/saudi-arms-dealer-adnan-khashoggi-dead-at-82/
Thank you.
in the Occupied territory development
Disputed.
Disputed territory, Woodchuck.
Try to develop the ability to look at the issues objectively.
For example, before Sam floats away on those sincere and hopeful dreams about the West Bank, let’s ask if we will see any WB settlements dedicated for the use and benefit of Arab Israelis.
Disputed.
Disputed territory, Woodchuck."
Try to develop the ability to look at the issues objectively."
Hi Little iffen-iffen,
(Zigh)
The only reason you can unreasonably affirm the deceptive term "Disputed territory" is due to your inability to even realize that the US is indisputably occupied by Zionist Jews.
Why make lame claims using easily debunked (fake) evidence?
It just makes you look dumb.
Dear Brother Nathanael,
Thank you for your postings on this site and your very interesting videos. I must admit that I am a novice to the historical questions that are raised by yourself and others on this site regarding Jewish influence in world events and the possibility that such influences are malign.
I know that often the best defense is offense, and I agree with you that any points you or others raise challenging the conventional narrative are rarely met with rational argument but invariably personal attacks.
I admire your persistence in the face of these efforts to discredit you as a person and as a member of the Russian Orthodox Church. I would imagine that there has been enormous pressure placed on your organization to discredit or remove you from the community of the faithful.
That you are still standing is a testament to your strength of character. However, I fear that your future may eventually be the future faced by Spinoza. God knows that the Jewish community in general has not been considered a very tolerant group of people when it comes to dissent from the conventional narrative.
Again, I am a novice in these complicated issues but like yourself I am troubled by Jewish dominance of so many aspects of our culture and the negative influence of much of that dominance. I admire your courage and defend your right to speak your mind on any subject that you feel strongly about.
Isn’t that what free speech is all about? Isn’t that right granted by the constitution?
If what you are saying is nonsense, let them debate you openly, honestly, and fairly.
I wish you a successful and prosecution free 2018!
The unhinged Jews First mob is out today saying nonsense about Iran.
All of whom support strict Israeli immigration laws which specify JEWS ONLY, while demanding massive 3rd world immigration into the US & Europe.
IAEA: Iran Continues to Comply With Nuclear Deal
http://news.antiwar.com/2017/06/02/iaea-iran-continues-to-comply-with-nuclear-deal-2/
http://www.codoh.com
From someone that whines day in and day out that Jews control everything ? who is envious ?
Mr. Anon — who is envious - not the American people.
What was your part in killing that legless Palestinian young man? (Clean head shot.)
We the good folks of American do NOT want any part of that murder.
This article correctly states we want separation from you Zionist Jew killers.
Art
"We the good folks of American" s/b "we the good folks of America".
Anywho, I read yesterday that Gal Gadot was the highest grossing actress in box office receipts for 2017.
So much for Americans wanting "separation from" Israel.
Shalom
Sherm
geokat62 is absolutely correct — Phil Giraldi is the best at explaining the Israelis and the U.S. Government! His writing is clear and accurate! The “Generals” and Trump know only the corruption spread through the media networks. The U.S. Congress is thoroughly bought with the U.S. tax dollars Congresst votes to send to Israel.
When will the nations lectured by the U.S. Government concerning “human rights” remind the world that it is the U.S. who funds the most egregious denial of human rights when tax dollars are used supplied to Israel who in turn has denied all “human rights” to the Palestinians for the past 70 years. Indeed, it is 70 years that U.S. tax dollars have been used for abusing fundamental rights of the Palestinians!
Hitler was quite prescient in his attitude towards the founding of a Jewish state, i.e., that it would not be one which most or all of the Jews of the world would flock to, but a base of criminal operations for International Jewry as well as a haven for criminal fugitive Jews.
The foundations of Israel are based upon a lie – the so called “Holocaust” and its continued existence is based upon criminality, such as the theft of land and the destruction of the habitat of the Christians and Muslims of Palestine, and, of course, inciting perpetual war and conflicts with and among its neighbors.
Jews in the U.S. (and most of the west) control the mainstream media and the entertainment business. Their Zionist branch controls both houses of Congress. It is political suicide for the vast majority of members of Congress to say anything at all critical of this parasitic, nasty entity which continually threatens the peace of its own region and that of the world.
Most Jews support Israel unconditionally because they are Jews and, unlike their shabbos goy politicians have no regard for the “ethical monotheism” they profess to believe. They seek to impose universal “brotherhood” on the rest of us- via mass immigration, the promotion of false equality and the perversion of culture -but these do not apply to the Jews!
Only a President with an iron will and indomitable courage could do something about this miserable albatross around our people’s neck. Trump could have been that President, but, with respect to Israel, his mind is a kosher one, and besides that, geopolitics and history are his Achilles heel.
asks:
“How the hell do we cut this beast loose? ”
This is how.
The so called ‘holocau$t’ that is a profitable, but easilyy debunked fraud.
The absolute fakery of the alleged ’6M Jews’ is the Achilles heal of vile Zionism / supremacist Jews. It’s over when we say it’s over.
The fact remains that the only reason the average American is silenced about parasitical Zionists and Israel is because they’ve had their head filled with various absurd fictions such as ‘holocaust’ propaganda and that Jews are supposedly a uniquely righteous, exceptional, and persecuted people.
The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com
‘Cyanide Chemistry at Auschwitz”
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=4111
If a country were hell-bent on genocide, WHY WOULD THEY KEEP RECORDS?? WHY would they build “camps” hundreds (if not thousands) of miles away with sanitary facilities, housing, medical, recreational and other ancillary facilities? Would it not have been easier to just “eliminate” them without going through all of this trouble? Why would they expend massive effort on logistical movement utilizing their limited energy resources if the goal was extermination? Things do not "add up"...
Something BIG “stinks” in this whole jewish “holocaust ™” deal. It is no secret that jewish Zionists made “deals” with the German government in order to make life “uncomfortable” for jewish Germans. In fact, it was German jewish Zionist leaders who first proposed that all jews wear the "yellow Star of David" armband so that they could be easily identified.
The establishment of a “homeland” along with the 6,000,000 figure was a Zionist “dream” since the 1800s. What better way to encourage “emigration” to a foreign land than to make things difficult for the “cream of German society” (jews)?? The TRUTH about the so-called jewish “holocaust ™” is out . . .
The so-called jewish “holocaust ™” has been turned into a de-facto “religion” in which no deviation from orthodoxy is permitted. In fact, in most European countries, independent investigation into jewish “holocaust ™” truths is strictly forbidden under pain of fines and imprisonment. In the USA, things are not quite as bad, only job loss and personal and professional destruction at the hands of those of the “tribe” that FEAR the real truth of the jewish “holocaust ™” being exposed is evident. TRUTH CANNOT BE USED AS A DEFENSE OR ENTERED INTO EVIDENCE IN THE "KANGAROO COURTS" THAT PROSECUTE THOSE WHO DARE TO INVESTIGATE THIS HISTORICAL EVENT. A question for you "holocaust ™" promoters--why are there laws that criminalize the search for truth??
When the truth about this historical event comes out, it will change much of the world’s perception about those that are using this event as a “cash cow” that “keeps on giving”. . . “there’s NO business like “SHOAH business”.
Jewish complicity in this event is carefully “covered up”.
A good example of present-day censorship is the fate that awaits those that dare question “official” jewish “holocaust” orthodoxy. Most European countries have criminalized ANY line of thought that deviates from the “official” jewish “holocaust” story. WHY?? In fact, TRUTH is no defense when it comes to “all things holocaust”. Ask noted WW2 researcher David Irving, who was forced to recant TRUTH in order to avoid punishment. . .
If people only knew of the planning that took place (among those of the “chosen”) to engineer the jewish “holocaust”, there would be a pogrom of massive size. You see, the jewish “holocaust” was necessary in order to force the establishment of a jewish state. In this case, the ENDS justified the MEANS. There have been many “holocausts” of much greater misery throughout human history, yet the jewish “holocaust” is the only one that counts . . .
Look at the “commercialization of the so-called jewish “holocaust ™” while the much larger communist (true) holocaust is conveniently forgotten. To assure a continuing supply of jewish “holocaust ™” “survivors”, jews are tattooing their ATM (oops, I mean “camp” numbers) on their children and grandchildren.
Since the jews declared war on Germany in 1933 (yes, 1933), the Germans had no choice but to complete the Zionist plan of marginalizing German jews (to say the least).. This fulfilled the Zionist plan of forcing German jews to emigrate to Palestine while making the world grant jews a “homeland”–Israel. It is interesting to note that the German boycott of jewish businesses lasted for one day, whil the jewish boycott (actually the jews' declaration of war on Germany) started in 1933 and lasted until the summation of WW2.
Zionists have been predicting a jewish “homeland for the last two-hundred years while predicting a “holocaust ™” of 6 million for the same amount of time. The ACTUAL number of non-combatant deaths in the European theater of operations is approximately 731,000, NOT 6 million (official International Red Cross figures).
Regarding that “holocaust ™” “showplace” Auschwitz, there are engineering inconsistencies in the design of the so-called “gas chambers”. The doors are not of a gas-tight design; it would have been impossible to retrieve the bodies, and there is no means to ventilate the rooms after the so-called “gassing” took place”. There is a "gas chamber" chimney that is not connected to anything. From an engineering standpoint, these are very serious errors that would have caused the deaths of the “operators” of these supposed “gas chambers”. As Germans were excellent engineers, it is difficult to observe the glaring engineering errors that presently exist in these "camps".
American execution expert, Fred Leuchter travelled to Auschwitz, surreptitiously obtained samples from the purported “gas chambers”, had them tested and published his results. The absence of methylene blue in ALL of the samples, save one, was PROOF that the “gas chambers” did not exist. The one positive sample was taken from a room used to disinfect clothing. In fact, the "chimney" for the supposed "gas chamber" does not connect to anything.
Mr. Leuchter’s was rewarded for his search for TRUTH by his professional and personal character assassination by those of the “tribe”. He lost all of his federal and state contracts, and was prosecuted under an obscure Massachusetts “law” for “practicing engineering without a license”–a law which had never been used before or since. . .
It is no secret that after WW2, the Soviets attempted to “create” the “death camps” for propaganda purposes. Yes, there was extreme deprivation and suffering–many people perished. The prime cause of death was typhus. As allied bombings destroyed most of the infrastructure, typhus was at epidemic levels. THIS is what caused the massive amounts of human deaths . . .NOT gassing.
It is interesting to note that, before the camps were "liberated" by the "allies", the camp occupants chose to flee with the German troops, rather than be "liberated" by the Russian "allies".
I urge those "holocaust ™" believers to check these things out for yourselves--IF YOU DARE. You will not like what you find...
Thanks for your presence Brother! I hope you stay around here more as that will bust quite a few Zionist bubbles.
Unfortunately their choke-hold on the US and most western governments is too strong and only God, in his infinite power can undo that I guess. They will be lured with a false messiah until they are destroyed for good. Until that happens they will “wreath” the world with blood and gore using goyim armies!!
This just sucks but I know God has a plan and it will come to pass
Hey Genius
“We the good folks of American” s/b “we the good folks of America”.
Anywho, I read yesterday that Gal Gadot was the highest grossing actress in box office receipts for 2017.
So much for Americans wanting “separation from” Israel.
Shalom
Sherm
Nothing to do with Ishrael, it was one of those comic book movie blockbusters.
As soon as her Israeli background becomes more well known and her looks degrade into more typical Jewish yenta look I guarantee her fame will f a d e.
Yep, we can live fine without them. They cannot live without us.
Only liars demand censorship.
http://www.codoh.com
“My Church, ROCOR, (Russian Church Outside Russia) did NOT “kick me out.” Rather, my Church AFFIRMS me…”
Dear Brother Nathanael,
If you ever can make the transcontinental trek to Saint Tikhon’s Monestary, South Canaan, Pennsylvania and have available time, can you please let me know? From Scranton home, St. Tikhon’S is < 45 minute drive and I'd be honored to meet you.
Every Armistice Day weekend, thousands of Orthodox assemble for prayer and "eats." Inside the church is a large icon of St. Herman of Alaska. Downhill in a beautiful forest area is located a large (sculpted) wooden cross, and close beside is an operable drinking water well commerating… well you know the "living water" story, eh Brother?
As a life long eastern (Byzantine) Catholic, when I go to the Monestary and walk the spiritual grounds, I reflect upon late-Patriarch Nikon's visit, his footsteps.
God bless you.
cut the ties
send the parasites to guantanamo,
then
two states:
palestine for palestinians,
alcatraz for jew with govt at guantanamo.
blessings brother nathanael kapner.
If so, isn't Giraldi's statement: completely factual, since "Moscow" is a metonym for the USSR pre-1991 and for Russia post-1991? If you are unable to get your mind around the simple fact that Moscow can be a metonym for Russia and the USSR, then what value do your comments have?
I sincerely hope that PG doesn’t have anything to fear from the Mueller investigation.
Hard to sense dignity in others, iffen?
So that leaves the public to look after their own interests themselves. Forget the government.
A good start would be an Anti-War Demonstration (remember what they were?) protesting against present and future US wars - for the harm - the cost - the illegality - the WMD fraud and the load of other negative consequences.
And Anti-War speech and activism is more "Peace Speech" than "Hate Speech" + old SJW's may reflect on their younger days, and decide that this kind of action has more appeal than their current Neocon friends and Transgender toilet issues.
Hey Miro23, You are right on the mark. The question I have is how do we get enough people interested in becoming active. Hopefully articles such as this by Mr. Giraldi will inform and stir people to action. My fear is that it is too late to break the chains of control we are bound by. I practice BDS and forward articles such as this to my entire email address book, but more needs to be done.
You don’t need to be any kind of radical to peacefully join an anti-war demonstration, and it’s rather Antifa and “Hate Speech” proof. Where’s the “Fa” and “Hate” in demonstrating for Peace?
Yeah, Chuck. Why can’t you be as objective of The PEAbrain?
Hi geo,
PEAbrain's only hope is for the unbalanced Maven Shama to sit down with him at Rao's and level as to what's really coming down with Nikki in UNamerikanland.
Thank you!
Disputed.
Disputed territory, Woodchuck.
Try to develop the ability to look at the issues objectively.
For example, before Sam floats away on those sincere and hopeful dreams about the West Bank, let's ask if we will see any WB settlements dedicated for the use and benefit of Arab Israelis.
iffen to me: “in the Occupied territory development
Disputed.
Disputed territory, Woodchuck.”
Try to develop the ability to look at the issues objectively.”
Hi Little iffen-iffen,
(Zigh)
The only reason you can unreasonably affirm the deceptive term “Disputed territory” is due to your inability to even realize that the US is indisputably occupied by Zionist Jews.
Agree. I admire Giraldi, but for 2018 to be markedly different from 2017 or any year before is going to take a miracle. We are owned. How is it possible to break the strangle-hold? It would have to be earth-shaking to break through. I long thought patriots in the intelligence and defense would have come to this nation’s aid, but they haven’t and apparently aren’t going to. Only a few have spoken out.
Trump appears to have been mind-melded into believing that Israel First is America First. It might be constructive if the entire nation emailed him and Congress regarding Iran as they did Obama when he considered invading Syria. The last thing we need is war with Iran. They always repeat how Iran is the biggest sponsor of terrorism, but most terrorist acts in the world appear to be carried out by either Sunnis or CIA/Mossad. Israel’s neighbors are Israel’s problem, and they certainly have enough stolen money from their scams and tax evasions to pay for their own defense.
Here’s to miracles in the new year.
-- Let him implement his belief. -- That would be a chance for the US to become exposed to truth on a grand scale. This exposure will kill the parasite (perhaps, alone with the hapless host).
"How the hell do we cut this beast loose? "
This is how.
The so called 'holocau$t' that is a profitable, but easilyy debunked fraud.
The absolute fakery of the alleged '6M Jews' is the Achilles heal of vile Zionism / supremacist Jews. It's over when we say it's over.
The fact remains that the only reason the average American is silenced about parasitical Zionists and Israel is because they’ve had their head filled with various absurd fictions such as 'holocaust' propaganda and that Jews are supposedly a uniquely righteous, exceptional, and persecuted people. The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com'Cyanide Chemistry at Auschwitz"
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=4111
Please feel free to disseminate this tome with attribution to anarchyst:
If a country were hell-bent on genocide, WHY WOULD THEY KEEP RECORDS?? WHY would they build “camps” hundreds (if not thousands) of miles away with sanitary facilities, housing, medical, recreational and other ancillary facilities? Would it not have been easier to just “eliminate” them without going through all of this trouble? Why would they expend massive effort on logistical movement utilizing their limited energy resources if the goal was extermination? Things do not “add up”…
Something BIG “stinks” in this whole jewish “holocaust ™” deal. It is no secret that jewish Zionists made “deals” with the German government in order to make life “uncomfortable” for jewish Germans. In fact, it was German jewish Zionist leaders who first proposed that all jews wear the “yellow Star of David” armband so that they could be easily identified.
The establishment of a “homeland” along with the 6,000,000 figure was a Zionist “dream” since the 1800s. What better way to encourage “emigration” to a foreign land than to make things difficult for the “cream of German society” (jews)?? The TRUTH about the so-called jewish “holocaust ™” is out . . .
The so-called jewish “holocaust ™” has been turned into a de-facto “religion” in which no deviation from orthodoxy is permitted. In fact, in most European countries, independent investigation into jewish “holocaust ™” truths is strictly forbidden under pain of fines and imprisonment. In the USA, things are not quite as bad, only job loss and personal and professional destruction at the hands of those of the “tribe” that FEAR the real truth of the jewish “holocaust ™” being exposed is evident. TRUTH CANNOT BE USED AS A DEFENSE OR ENTERED INTO EVIDENCE IN THE “KANGAROO COURTS” THAT PROSECUTE THOSE WHO DARE TO INVESTIGATE THIS HISTORICAL EVENT. A question for you “holocaust ™” promoters–why are there laws that criminalize the search for truth??
When the truth about this historical event comes out, it will change much of the world’s perception about those that are using this event as a “cash cow” that “keeps on giving”. . . “there’s NO business like “SHOAH business”.
Jewish complicity in this event is carefully “covered up”.
A good example of present-day censorship is the fate that awaits those that dare question “official” jewish “holocaust” orthodoxy. Most European countries have criminalized ANY line of thought that deviates from the “official” jewish “holocaust” story. WHY?? In fact, TRUTH is no defense when it comes to “all things holocaust”. Ask noted WW2 researcher David Irving, who was forced to recant TRUTH in order to avoid punishment. . .
If people only knew of the planning that took place (among those of the “chosen”) to engineer the jewish “holocaust”, there would be a pogrom of massive size. You see, the jewish “holocaust” was necessary in order to force the establishment of a jewish state. In this case, the ENDS justified the MEANS. There have been many “holocausts” of much greater misery throughout human history, yet the jewish “holocaust” is the only one that counts . . .
Look at the “commercialization of the so-called jewish “holocaust ™” while the much larger communist (true) holocaust is conveniently forgotten. To assure a continuing supply of jewish “holocaust ™” “survivors”, jews are tattooing their ATM (oops, I mean “camp” numbers) on their children and grandchildren.
Since the jews declared war on Germany in 1933 (yes, 1933), the Germans had no choice but to complete the Zionist plan of marginalizing German jews (to say the least).. This fulfilled the Zionist plan of forcing German jews to emigrate to Palestine while making the world grant jews a “homeland”–Israel. It is interesting to note that the German boycott of jewish businesses lasted for one day, whil the jewish boycott (actually the jews’ declaration of war on Germany) started in 1933 and lasted until the summation of WW2.
Zionists have been predicting a jewish “homeland for the last two-hundred years while predicting a “holocaust ™” of 6 million for the same amount of time. The ACTUAL number of non-combatant deaths in the European theater of operations is approximately 731,000, NOT 6 million (official International Red Cross figures).
Regarding that “holocaust ™” “showplace” Auschwitz, there are engineering inconsistencies in the design of the so-called “gas chambers”. The doors are not of a gas-tight design; it would have been impossible to retrieve the bodies, and there is no means to ventilate the rooms after the so-called “gassing” took place”. There is a “gas chamber” chimney that is not connected to anything. From an engineering standpoint, these are very serious errors that would have caused the deaths of the “operators” of these supposed “gas chambers”. As Germans were excellent engineers, it is difficult to observe the glaring engineering errors that presently exist in these “camps”.
American execution expert, Fred Leuchter travelled to Auschwitz, surreptitiously obtained samples from the purported “gas chambers”, had them tested and published his results. The absence of methylene blue in ALL of the samples, save one, was PROOF that the “gas chambers” did not exist. The one positive sample was taken from a room used to disinfect clothing. In fact, the “chimney” for the supposed “gas chamber” does not connect to anything.
Mr. Leuchter’s was rewarded for his search for TRUTH by his professional and personal character assassination by those of the “tribe”. He lost all of his federal and state contracts, and was prosecuted under an obscure Massachusetts “law” for “practicing engineering without a license”–a law which had never been used before or since. . .
It is no secret that after WW2, the Soviets attempted to “create” the “death camps” for propaganda purposes. Yes, there was extreme deprivation and suffering–many people perished. The prime cause of death was typhus. As allied bombings destroyed most of the infrastructure, typhus was at epidemic levels. THIS is what caused the massive amounts of human deaths . . .NOT gassing.
It is interesting to note that, before the camps were “liberated” by the “allies”, the camp occupants chose to flee with the German troops, rather than be “liberated” by the Russian “allies”.
I urge those “holocaust ™” believers to check these things out for yourselves–IF YOU DARE. You will not like what you find…
Exposing the 'holocau$t' fraud is really the only hope in breaking the chains of ugly Zionism / Jew supremacism.The fake '6M, 5M others, & gas chambers' is the foundation for truth suppression.
Truth is hate to those that hate the truth.The window has been opened; the breeze is blowing...
https://www.historiography-project.com/assets/img/cartoons/house_of_cards.gifwww.codoh.com
You see, we decided it would be a lot cleaner and cheaper to simply let Iran implode rather than have the US launch a war on Iran (as this could hurt the stock market).
This is why we worked with the Mossad to coordinate the protests currently raging in Iran.
So don't worry, there will likely be no war between the US and Iran this year.
You’re not far from the truth there Shlomo, judging from Hindu Haley’s news conference today at the UN. She was quoting slogans from the protesters in Iran, LOL!!!
Of course, Hag works for Hillary too.
https://vignette.wikia.nocookie.net/popeye/images/0/03/Sea_Hag_%2817%29.jpg
...
The only way to free ourselves of entanglements with Israel is to impeach Trump. The President has sold us all out. First by by assuring AIPAC that he is the more agreeable Likkud member than Hillary Clinton. Second, he’s dramatically increased defense spending to their benefit. All that’s missing from this administration are the shouts of Alluah Akhbar! in Hebrew.
"We the good folks of American" s/b "we the good folks of America".
Anywho, I read yesterday that Gal Gadot was the highest grossing actress in box office receipts for 2017.
So much for Americans wanting "separation from" Israel.
Shalom
Sherm
LOL!!!
Nothing to do with Ishrael, it was one of those comic book movie blockbusters.
As soon as her Israeli background becomes more well known and her looks degrade into more typical Jewish yenta look I guarantee her fame will f a d e.
Disputed.
Disputed territory, Woodchuck.
Try to develop the ability to look at the issues objectively.
For example, before Sam floats away on those sincere and hopeful dreams about the West Bank, let's ask if we will see any WB settlements dedicated for the use and benefit of Arab Israelis.
Wrong on the facts, iffen.
Why make lame claims using easily debunked (fake) evidence?
It just makes you look dumb.
If a country were hell-bent on genocide, WHY WOULD THEY KEEP RECORDS?? WHY would they build “camps” hundreds (if not thousands) of miles away with sanitary facilities, housing, medical, recreational and other ancillary facilities? Would it not have been easier to just “eliminate” them without going through all of this trouble? Why would they expend massive effort on logistical movement utilizing their limited energy resources if the goal was extermination? Things do not "add up"...
Something BIG “stinks” in this whole jewish “holocaust ™” deal. It is no secret that jewish Zionists made “deals” with the German government in order to make life “uncomfortable” for jewish Germans. In fact, it was German jewish Zionist leaders who first proposed that all jews wear the "yellow Star of David" armband so that they could be easily identified.
The establishment of a “homeland” along with the 6,000,000 figure was a Zionist “dream” since the 1800s. What better way to encourage “emigration” to a foreign land than to make things difficult for the “cream of German society” (jews)?? The TRUTH about the so-called jewish “holocaust ™” is out . . .
The so-called jewish “holocaust ™” has been turned into a de-facto “religion” in which no deviation from orthodoxy is permitted. In fact, in most European countries, independent investigation into jewish “holocaust ™” truths is strictly forbidden under pain of fines and imprisonment. In the USA, things are not quite as bad, only job loss and personal and professional destruction at the hands of those of the “tribe” that FEAR the real truth of the jewish “holocaust ™” being exposed is evident. TRUTH CANNOT BE USED AS A DEFENSE OR ENTERED INTO EVIDENCE IN THE "KANGAROO COURTS" THAT PROSECUTE THOSE WHO DARE TO INVESTIGATE THIS HISTORICAL EVENT. A question for you "holocaust ™" promoters--why are there laws that criminalize the search for truth??
When the truth about this historical event comes out, it will change much of the world’s perception about those that are using this event as a “cash cow” that “keeps on giving”. . . “there’s NO business like “SHOAH business”.
Jewish complicity in this event is carefully “covered up”.
A good example of present-day censorship is the fate that awaits those that dare question “official” jewish “holocaust” orthodoxy. Most European countries have criminalized ANY line of thought that deviates from the “official” jewish “holocaust” story. WHY?? In fact, TRUTH is no defense when it comes to “all things holocaust”. Ask noted WW2 researcher David Irving, who was forced to recant TRUTH in order to avoid punishment. . .
If people only knew of the planning that took place (among those of the “chosen”) to engineer the jewish “holocaust”, there would be a pogrom of massive size. You see, the jewish “holocaust” was necessary in order to force the establishment of a jewish state. In this case, the ENDS justified the MEANS. There have been many “holocausts” of much greater misery throughout human history, yet the jewish “holocaust” is the only one that counts . . .
Look at the “commercialization of the so-called jewish “holocaust ™” while the much larger communist (true) holocaust is conveniently forgotten. To assure a continuing supply of jewish “holocaust ™” “survivors”, jews are tattooing their ATM (oops, I mean “camp” numbers) on their children and grandchildren.
Since the jews declared war on Germany in 1933 (yes, 1933), the Germans had no choice but to complete the Zionist plan of marginalizing German jews (to say the least).. This fulfilled the Zionist plan of forcing German jews to emigrate to Palestine while making the world grant jews a “homeland”–Israel. It is interesting to note that the German boycott of jewish businesses lasted for one day, whil the jewish boycott (actually the jews' declaration of war on Germany) started in 1933 and lasted until the summation of WW2.
Zionists have been predicting a jewish “homeland for the last two-hundred years while predicting a “holocaust ™” of 6 million for the same amount of time. The ACTUAL number of non-combatant deaths in the European theater of operations is approximately 731,000, NOT 6 million (official International Red Cross figures).
Regarding that “holocaust ™” “showplace” Auschwitz, there are engineering inconsistencies in the design of the so-called “gas chambers”. The doors are not of a gas-tight design; it would have been impossible to retrieve the bodies, and there is no means to ventilate the rooms after the so-called “gassing” took place”. There is a "gas chamber" chimney that is not connected to anything. From an engineering standpoint, these are very serious errors that would have caused the deaths of the “operators” of these supposed “gas chambers”. As Germans were excellent engineers, it is difficult to observe the glaring engineering errors that presently exist in these "camps".
American execution expert, Fred Leuchter travelled to Auschwitz, surreptitiously obtained samples from the purported “gas chambers”, had them tested and published his results. The absence of methylene blue in ALL of the samples, save one, was PROOF that the “gas chambers” did not exist. The one positive sample was taken from a room used to disinfect clothing. In fact, the "chimney" for the supposed "gas chamber" does not connect to anything.
Mr. Leuchter’s was rewarded for his search for TRUTH by his professional and personal character assassination by those of the “tribe”. He lost all of his federal and state contracts, and was prosecuted under an obscure Massachusetts “law” for “practicing engineering without a license”–a law which had never been used before or since. . .
It is no secret that after WW2, the Soviets attempted to “create” the “death camps” for propaganda purposes. Yes, there was extreme deprivation and suffering–many people perished. The prime cause of death was typhus. As allied bombings destroyed most of the infrastructure, typhus was at epidemic levels. THIS is what caused the massive amounts of human deaths . . .NOT gassing.
It is interesting to note that, before the camps were "liberated" by the "allies", the camp occupants chose to flee with the German troops, rather than be "liberated" by the Russian "allies".
I urge those "holocaust ™" believers to check these things out for yourselves--IF YOU DARE. You will not like what you find...
Your passion is noteworthy, and is necessary in promoting the facts which go against the Jew Thought Police.
Exposing the ‘holocau$t’ fraud is really the only hope in breaking the chains of ugly Zionism / Jew supremacism.
The fake ’6M, 5M others, & gas chambers’ is the foundation for truth suppression.
Truth is hate to those that hate the truth.
The window has been opened; the breeze is blowing…
http://www.codoh.com
It seems to me that what is in need of fixing is the near total neglect of the Soviet crimes that took the lives of millions before Hitler even took power, and which Hitler pointed to as likely to occur in the rest o Europe if the Communist threat was not extinguished by forceful means.
I admire your passion too in debunking the most dangerous myth of all times that can destroy lives, careers and heck even get you killed by your own people who are so slavish
Nevertheless, you should also focus on other sites (here you are mostly preaching to the converted IMHO) like Breitbart, American conservative and the likes where there are lots of foolish 'alt-righters' (like Attila the hen here) who worship the Israelis and love and admire them perhaps even more than Jesus
Just a thought and if you are already doing that, Kudos to you!
2. repeal the Magnitsky Act
3. reinstate the draft
4. public money for public elections
5. all foreign agents must register under FARA
6. no dual citizens in positions of high office
7. all those countries who have, or are suspected of having, nuclear weapons must become a signatory of the NPT
8. end the occupation, now
9. no more regime-change wars for Israel
10. no more tribute paid to Israel
11. no more UN vetoes for Israel
12. the perpetrators of the illegal invasion of Iraq, Libya, and the destruction of Syria must be brought to justice
13. the perpetrators of torture must be brought to justice
14. set Julian Assange and Edward Snowden free
I’m with you on everything but 3 and 4.
Conscription is slavery, and I don’t want my tax money paying for political propaganda.
Otherwise, right on!
I think that Anti-War demonstrations would be unfamiliar, but still get a lot of support among Americans. After all they voted against ME wars, and it would be a way for voters to make a community (something long forgotten), and unite to show Trump that he’s has gone back on his word.
You don’t need to be any kind of radical to peacefully join an anti-war demonstration, and it’s rather Antifa and “Hate Speech” proof. Where’s the “Fa” and “Hate” in demonstrating for Peace?
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201711121059028744-syrian-arrested-germany-pony-rape/
Muslims are super clean and they can make sandwiches and tea too !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
FIFTEEN teenagers in a rural Moroccan town have been treated for rabies after reportedly raping an infected local donkey, according to reports.
That’s just plain freakin ultra nasty and in a Muslim country no less! With them getting rabies, the donkey gets the last laugh.
Does Talmud Teach Pedophilia, Incest, Bestiality?
https://www.henrymakow.com/does_talmud_condone_pedophilia.html
Excerpts from a long letter by Benjamin Freedman (left) to David Goldstein, dated October 10, 1954.
Freedman (1890-1984) had been part of the American Zionist inner circle but, like Goldstein, converted to Christianity. The complete letter appeared in a pamphlet entitled "Facts are Facts."
In spite of the centrality of the Talmud to Judaism, I doubt if more than 10% of Jews have read any part of it. These articles are as informative to most Jews as to non-Jews. This article is significant because the Illuminati engage in incest, pedophilia, and bestiality. Is the Talmud their guide? Is this why this behavior is being mainstreamed?
Verbatim quotations from the Soncino Edition of the Talmud are required to illustrate the enormity of the Talmud's iniquity. My comments with verbatim quotations will prove inadequate to do that. In spite of the low language, I will of necessity therefore include in this letter to you I have no compunctions in the matter because the United States Post Office authorities do not bar the Soncino Edition of the Talmud from the mails. Nevertheless I apologize in advance for the language which will of necessity appear in this letter to you. You now understand.
The official unabridged Soncino Edition of the Talmud published in 1935 was "Translated into English with Notes, Glossary and Indices" by such eminent Talmudic scholars as Rabbi Dr. I. Epstein, Rabbi Dr. Samuel Daiches, Rabbi Dr. Israel W. Slotki, M.A., Litt.D., The Reverend Dr. A. Cohen, M.A.', Ph.D., Maurice Simon, M.A., and the Very Reverend The Chief Rabbi Dr. J.H. Hertz wrote the "Foreword" for the Soncino Edition of the Talmud. The Very Reverend Rabbi Hertz was at the time the Chief Rabbi of England.
The world's leading authorities on the Talmud confirm that the official unabridged Soncino Edition of the Talmud translated into English follows the original texts with great exactness. It is almost a word-for-word translation of the original texts. In his famous classic "The History of the Talmud," Michael Rodkinson, the leading authority on the Talmud, in collaboration with the celebrated Reverend Dr. Isaac M. Wise states:
"THE TALMUD IS ONE OF THE WONDERS OF THE WORLD. During the twenty centuries of its existence...IT SURVIVED IN ITS ENTIRETY, and not only has the power of its foes FAILED TO DESTROY EVEN A SINGLE LINE, but it has not even been able materially to weaken its influence for any length of time. IT STILL DOMINATES THE MINDS OF A WHOLE PEOPLE, WHO VENERATE ITS CONTENTS AS DIVINE TRUTH..."
The following are but a few of the many similar quotations with footnotes from the Soncino Edition of the Talmud, the "sort of book" from which Jesus allegedly "drew the teachings which enabled him to revolutionize the world" on "moral and religious" subjects:
SANHEDRIN, 55b-55a: "What is meant by this? - Rab said: Pederasty with a child below nine years of age is not deemed as pederasty with a child above that. Samuel said: Pederasty with a child below three years is not treated as with a child above that (2) What is the basis of their dispute? - Rab maintains that only he who is able to engage in sexual intercourse, may, as the passive subject of pederasty throw guilt (upon the actual offender); whilst he who is unable to engage in sexual intercourse cannot be a passive subject of pederasty (in that respect) (3). But Samuel maintains: Scriptures writes, (And thou shalt not lie with mankind) as with the lyings of a woman (4). It has been taught in accordance with Rab: Pederasty at the age of nine years and a day; (55a) (he) who commits bestiality, whether naturally or unnaturally: or a woman who causes herself to be bestiality abused, whether naturally or unnaturally, is liable to punishment (5)."
This "divine truth" which "a whole people venerate" of which "not a single letter of it is missing" and today "is flourishing to such a degree as cannot be found in its history" is illustrated by the additional verbatim quotations which follow:
SANHEDRIN, 55b: "A maiden three years and a day may be acquired in marriage by coition, and if her deceased husband's brother cohabits with her, she becomes his. The penalty of adultery may be incurred through her; (if a niddah) she defiles him who has connection with her, so that he in turn defiles that upon which he lies, as a garment which has lain upon (a person afflicted with gonorrhea)."
(footnotes) "(2) His wife derives no pleasure from this, and hence there is no cleaving. (3) A variant reading of this passage is: Is there anything permitted to a Jew which is forbidden to a heathen. Unnatural connection is permitted to a Jew. (4) By taking the two in conjunction, the latter as illustrating the former, we learn that the guilt of violating the injunction `to his wife but not to his neighbor's wife' is incurred only for natural but not for unnatural intercourse."
SANHEDRIN, 69b "Our rabbis taught: If a woman sported lewdly with her young son (a minor), and he committed the first stage of cohabitation with her, -Beth Shammai says, he thereby renders her unfit for the priesthood (1). Beth Hillel declares her fit...All agree that the connection of a boy nine years and a day is a real connection; whilst that of one less than eight years is not (2); their dispute refers only to one who is eight years old.
KETHUBOTH, 11a-11b. "Rabba said, It means (5) this: When a grown up man has intercourse with a little girl it is nothing, for when the girl is less than this (6), it is as if one puts the finger in the eye (7), but when a small boy has intercourse with a grown up woman, he makes her as `a girl who is injured by a piece of wood' ".
(footnotes) "(5). Lit., `says'. (6) Lit., `here', that is, less than three years old. (7) Tears come to the eyes again and again, so does virginity come back to the little girl under three years."
KETHUBOTH, 11a-11b. "Rab Judah said that Rab said: A small boy who has intercourse with a grown up woman makes her (as though she were ) injured by a piece of wood (1). Although the intercourse of a small boy is not regarded as a sexual act, nevertheless the woman is injured by it as by a piece of wood."
(footnotes) "(1) Although the intercourse of a small boy is not regarded as a sexual act, nevertheless the woman is injured by it as by a piece of wood."
ABODAH ZARAH, 36b-37a. "R. Naham b. Isaac said: They decreed in connection with a heathen child that it would cause defilement by seminal emission (2) so that an Israelite child should not become accustomed to commit pederasty with it...From what age does a heathen child cause defilement by seminal emission? From the age of nine years and one day. (37a) for inasmuch as he is then capable of the sexual act he likewise defiles by emission. Rabina said: It is therefore to be concluded that a heathen girl (communicates defilement) from the age of three years and one day, for inasmuch as she is then capable of the sexual act she likewise defiles by a flux.
SOTAH, 26b. "R. Papa said: It excludes an animal, because there is not adultery in connection with an animal (4). Raba of Parazika (5) asked R. Ashi, Whence is the statement which the Rabbis made that there is no adultery in connection with an animal? Because it is written, Thou shalt not bring the hire of a harlot or the wages of a dog etc.; (6) and it has been taught: The hire of a dog (7) and the wages of a harlot (8) are permissible, as it is said, Even both of these (9) - the two (specified texts are abominations) but not four (10)...As lying with mankind. (12) But, said Raba, it excludes the case where he warned her against contact of the bodies (13). Abaye said to him, That is merely an obscene act (and not adultery), and did the All-Merciful prohibit (a wife to her husband) for an obscene act?"
---
"Long list of Jewish Child Molestor Rabbis gets no media coverage and Jewish homosexual pedophiles are undisturbed," 2002: https://100777.com/node/463
"Brooklyn DA releases names of 46 convicted child sex-abusers who terrorized the Orthodox Jewish community from within," 2013: https://nypost.com/2013/07/21/brooklyn-da-releases-names-of-46-convicted-child-sex-abusers-who-terrorized-the-orthodox-jewish-community-from-within/
"Diaspora pedophiles increasingly use Israel as ‘a haven,' 2016: https://www.timesofisrael.com/diaspora-pedophiles-increasingly-use-israel-as-a-haven-activists-charge/
IF ONLY WE COULD
"We the good folks of American" s/b "we the good folks of America".
Anywho, I read yesterday that Gal Gadot was the highest grossing actress in box office receipts for 2017.
So much for Americans wanting "separation from" Israel.
Shalom
Sherm
An archetypal Jewish shallow- even cheesy – response. Nobody here (except maybe you) gives a flying you- know- what about Gal Gadot, who is simply another in the endless line of Hymiewood bimbo products of the kosher casting couch.
H.L. Mencken really had the Jewish collective pegged when he wrote the following:
“The Jews could be put down very plausibly as the most unpleasant race ever heard of. As commonly encountered, they lack many of the qualities that mark the civilized man: courage, dignity, incorruptibility, ease, confidence. They have vanity without pride, voluptuousness without taste, and learning without wisdom. Their fortitude, such as it is, is wasted upon puerile objects, and their charity is mainly a form of display.”
I can think of no more “puerile object” to waste one’s “fortitude” on than a comic book movie. Talk about “voluptuousness without taste”! The Sage of Baltimore really nailed them.
2. repeal the Magnitsky Act
3. reinstate the draft
4. public money for public elections
5. all foreign agents must register under FARA
6. no dual citizens in positions of high office
7. all those countries who have, or are suspected of having, nuclear weapons must become a signatory of the NPT
8. end the occupation, now
9. no more regime-change wars for Israel
10. no more tribute paid to Israel
11. no more UN vetoes for Israel
12. the perpetrators of the illegal invasion of Iraq, Libya, and the destruction of Syria must be brought to justice
13. the perpetrators of torture must be brought to justice
14. set Julian Assange and Edward Snowden free
great list Geo
if I were to make a suggestion
15. investigate and bring to justice the war criminals responsible for the attack on the USS Liberty
16. investigate and bring to justice the war criminals responsible for the 9/11 attack
17. no more taxpayer funds to prop up the Holocaust museum abomination upon sacred US soil at our National Mall
18. no more ((media consolidation)) – Gentiles must be represented in our news and entertainment positions of ownership as a percentage of our population
19. audit the Federal Reserve Bank
20. End the Fed !
I've added all of them save the last, as the status of The Fed will determined by the audit of it, which I support:
Well written.
Trouble is convincing the western world Christians that Jews are not necessarily God’s chosen.
As long as they believe that they will always support Israel no matter what even if it’s all out wickedness they support.
Apparently their own G-d couldn't stand them and smote them repeatedly, all to little avail.
And the bible thumpers consistently miss that point for some unknown reason. I wonder if it would help if they ever read the damned thing for once, but I highly doubt it.
Too bad for the rest of us!
Keep TELLING US what you really think, Phil, now that you're unmuzzled.
Brother Nathanael Kapner @ http://www.realjewnews.com/
Bro. NK: I’ve been watching your youtubes and reading your articles for several years. Your youtube debunking the myth of the Wailing Wall was the best one. However, we need to have the state of Israel because we need a place for the Jews. I do not want Jews in the West. That is the first thing that needs to be done. Trump was correct in naming Jerusalem the capital of Israel. This infuriates the Muslims and cuck pope Frannie. I went to Israel for Christmas and as long as Christians have access to the holy sites, that is most important to me. Also, Islam is a Christian heresy so it has no claim to Jerusalem. The “Palestinians” in the area are mostly Muslim and of low IQ (average Palestinian IQ is 85). They are of the mixed black/Arab mixtures common in the North Africa and parts of the Middle East. They can easily be assimilated into other countries. I do want separate countries for the Middle East Christians. Also, we need to set permanent boundaries for Israel.
After seeing so much of this inane Hasbara, I’m proposing that a “HASBARA” button be added to the screen called up by the AGREE/DISAGREE/ETC. button.
I second that.
I think it is funny that the mongrel Americans consider themselves Aryan. they are just disposables, no true Aryan there, their women are sluts, degradeded by american Jewish and Negro culture. No white Americans are cannon fodder against the yellow peril, and we will let their women birth mulattoes that can serve in the 4th Reich as Enforcersers. White Americans are offal.
Germans used to be a very large proportion as well as greatest contributors to US culture, industry and education.
That's just plain freakin ultra nasty and in a Muslim country no less! With them getting rabies, the donkey gets the last laugh.
Maybe these teenagers were reading a copy of the Talmud..
Does Talmud Teach Pedophilia, Incest, Bestiality?
https://www.henrymakow.com/does_talmud_condone_pedophilia.html
Excerpts from a long letter by Benjamin Freedman (left) to David Goldstein, dated October 10, 1954.
Freedman (1890-1984) had been part of the American Zionist inner circle but, like Goldstein, converted to Christianity. The complete letter appeared in a pamphlet entitled “Facts are Facts.”
In spite of the centrality of the Talmud to Judaism, I doubt if more than 10% of Jews have read any part of it. These articles are as informative to most Jews as to non-Jews. This article is significant because the Illuminati engage in incest, pedophilia, and bestiality. Is the Talmud their guide? Is this why this behavior is being mainstreamed?
Verbatim quotations from the Soncino Edition of the Talmud are required to illustrate the enormity of the Talmud’s iniquity. My comments with verbatim quotations will prove inadequate to do that. In spite of the low language, I will of necessity therefore include in this letter to you I have no compunctions in the matter because the United States Post Office authorities do not bar the Soncino Edition of the Talmud from the mails. Nevertheless I apologize in advance for the language which will of necessity appear in this letter to you. You now understand.
The official unabridged Soncino Edition of the Talmud published in 1935 was “Translated into English with Notes, Glossary and Indices” by such eminent Talmudic scholars as Rabbi Dr. I. Epstein, Rabbi Dr. Samuel Daiches, Rabbi Dr. Israel W. Slotki, M.A., Litt.D., The Reverend Dr. A. Cohen, M.A.’, Ph.D., Maurice Simon, M.A., and the Very Reverend The Chief Rabbi Dr. J.H. Hertz wrote the “Foreword” for the Soncino Edition of the Talmud. The Very Reverend Rabbi Hertz was at the time the Chief Rabbi of England.
The world’s leading authorities on the Talmud confirm that the official unabridged Soncino Edition of the Talmud translated into English follows the original texts with great exactness. It is almost a word-for-word translation of the original texts. In his famous classic “The History of the Talmud,” Michael Rodkinson, the leading authority on the Talmud, in collaboration with the celebrated Reverend Dr. Isaac M. Wise states:
“THE TALMUD IS ONE OF THE WONDERS OF THE WORLD. During the twenty centuries of its existence…IT SURVIVED IN ITS ENTIRETY, and not only has the power of its foes FAILED TO DESTROY EVEN A SINGLE LINE, but it has not even been able materially to weaken its influence for any length of time. IT STILL DOMINATES THE MINDS OF A WHOLE PEOPLE, WHO VENERATE ITS CONTENTS AS DIVINE TRUTH…”
The following are but a few of the many similar quotations with footnotes from the Soncino Edition of the Talmud, the “sort of book” from which Jesus allegedly “drew the teachings which enabled him to revolutionize the world” on “moral and religious” subjects:
SANHEDRIN, 55b-55a: “What is meant by this? – Rab said: Pederasty with a child below nine years of age is not deemed as pederasty with a child above that. Samuel said: Pederasty with a child below three years is not treated as with a child above that (2) What is the basis of their dispute? – Rab maintains that only he who is able to engage in sexual intercourse, may, as the passive subject of pederasty throw guilt (upon the actual offender); whilst he who is unable to engage in sexual intercourse cannot be a passive subject of pederasty (in that respect) (3). But Samuel maintains: Scriptures writes, (And thou shalt not lie with mankind) as with the lyings of a woman (4). It has been taught in accordance with Rab: Pederasty at the age of nine years and a day; (55a) (he) who commits bestiality, whether naturally or unnaturally: or a woman who causes herself to be bestiality abused, whether naturally or unnaturally, is liable to punishment (5).”
This “divine truth” which “a whole people venerate” of which “not a single letter of it is missing” and today “is flourishing to such a degree as cannot be found in its history” is illustrated by the additional verbatim quotations which follow:
SANHEDRIN, 55b: “A maiden three years and a day may be acquired in marriage by coition, and if her deceased husband’s brother cohabits with her, she becomes his. The penalty of adultery may be incurred through her; (if a niddah) she defiles him who has connection with her, so that he in turn defiles that upon which he lies, as a garment which has lain upon (a person afflicted with gonorrhea).”
(footnotes) “(2) His wife derives no pleasure from this, and hence there is no cleaving. (3) A variant reading of this passage is: Is there anything permitted to a Jew which is forbidden to a heathen. Unnatural connection is permitted to a Jew. (4) By taking the two in conjunction, the latter as illustrating the former, we learn that the guilt of violating the injunction `to his wife but not to his neighbor’s wife’ is incurred only for natural but not for unnatural intercourse.”
SANHEDRIN, 69b “Our rabbis taught: If a woman sported lewdly with her young son (a minor), and he committed the first stage of cohabitation with her, -Beth Shammai says, he thereby renders her unfit for the priesthood (1). Beth Hillel declares her fit…All agree that the connection of a boy nine years and a day is a real connection; whilst that of one less than eight years is not (2); their dispute refers only to one who is eight years old.
KETHUBOTH, 11a-11b. “Rabba said, It means (5) this: When a grown up man has intercourse with a little girl it is nothing, for when the girl is less than this (6), it is as if one puts the finger in the eye (7), but when a small boy has intercourse with a grown up woman, he makes her as `a girl who is injured by a piece of wood’ “.
(footnotes) “(5). Lit., `says’. (6) Lit., `here’, that is, less than three years old. (7) Tears come to the eyes again and again, so does virginity come back to the little girl under three years.”
KETHUBOTH, 11a-11b. “Rab Judah said that Rab said: A small boy who has intercourse with a grown up woman makes her (as though she were ) injured by a piece of wood (1). Although the intercourse of a small boy is not regarded as a sexual act, nevertheless the woman is injured by it as by a piece of wood.”
(footnotes) “(1) Although the intercourse of a small boy is not regarded as a sexual act, nevertheless the woman is injured by it as by a piece of wood.”
ABODAH ZARAH, 36b-37a. “R. Naham b. Isaac said: They decreed in connection with a heathen child that it would cause defilement by seminal emission (2) so that an Israelite child should not become accustomed to commit pederasty with it…From what age does a heathen child cause defilement by seminal emission? From the age of nine years and one day. (37a) for inasmuch as he is then capable of the sexual act he likewise defiles by emission. Rabina said: It is therefore to be concluded that a heathen girl (communicates defilement) from the age of three years and one day, for inasmuch as she is then capable of the sexual act she likewise defiles by a flux.
SOTAH, 26b. “R. Papa said: It excludes an animal, because there is not adultery in connection with an animal (4). Raba of Parazika (5) asked R. Ashi, Whence is the statement which the Rabbis made that there is no adultery in connection with an animal? Because it is written, Thou shalt not bring the hire of a harlot or the wages of a dog etc.; (6) and it has been taught: The hire of a dog (7) and the wages of a harlot (8) are permissible, as it is said, Even both of these (9) – the two (specified texts are abominations) but not four (10)…As lying with mankind. (12) But, said Raba, it excludes the case where he warned her against contact of the bodies (13). Abaye said to him, That is merely an obscene act (and not adultery), and did the All-Merciful prohibit (a wife to her husband) for an obscene act?”
—
“Yeah, Chuck. Why can’t you be as objective of The PEAbrain?”
Hi geo,
PEAbrain’s only hope is for the unbalanced Maven Shama to sit down with him at Rao’s and level as to what’s really coming down with Nikki in UNamerikanland.
Thank you!
U.S. politicians who put the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States are treasonous rats. Any politician rat in the United States who says “there is no daylight between the interests of Israel and the interests of the United States in the Middle East” is a treasonous rat.
The American Empire will cut all ties with Israel within a decade. The breaking point between the Israel First faction of American politicians and patriotic American political leaders will be the immigration issue. The GOP politicians who put the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the U.S. will be removed from power.
Vice President Mike Pence — who treasonously puts the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States — might be dropped from the 2020 presidential ticket because of his support for open borders immigration and amnesty for illegal alien invaders. Pence is notorious for his “touchback” amnesty for illegal alien invaders scheme and his rabid support for mass legal immigration.
The GOP Jew donors who push mass immigration for the United States such as Sheldon Adelson and Paul Singer also use GOP politicians as puppets to control American foreign policy. The Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction in the GOP also pushes mass immigration for the United States while putting the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States.
The Republican politician whores such as Mike Pence and Marco Rubio are highly vulnerable to the claim that their mass immigration boosterism combined with their putting the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States is treason against the United States. Cowards such as Marco Rubio and Mike Pence know damn well that mass immigration is destroying the United States. They also know that putting the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States is treason.
CUT ISRAEL FREE
CUT OUT THE NEO-CON CANCER IN THE GOP
AMERICA FIRST
IMMIGRATION MORATORIUM NOW!
DEPORT ALL ILLEGAL ALIEN INVADERS NOW!
Nikki Haley is Sikh not Hindu.
Does Talmud Teach Pedophilia, Incest, Bestiality?
https://www.henrymakow.com/does_talmud_condone_pedophilia.html
Excerpts from a long letter by Benjamin Freedman (left) to David Goldstein, dated October 10, 1954.
Freedman (1890-1984) had been part of the American Zionist inner circle but, like Goldstein, converted to Christianity. The complete letter appeared in a pamphlet entitled "Facts are Facts."
In spite of the centrality of the Talmud to Judaism, I doubt if more than 10% of Jews have read any part of it. These articles are as informative to most Jews as to non-Jews. This article is significant because the Illuminati engage in incest, pedophilia, and bestiality. Is the Talmud their guide? Is this why this behavior is being mainstreamed?
Verbatim quotations from the Soncino Edition of the Talmud are required to illustrate the enormity of the Talmud's iniquity. My comments with verbatim quotations will prove inadequate to do that. In spite of the low language, I will of necessity therefore include in this letter to you I have no compunctions in the matter because the United States Post Office authorities do not bar the Soncino Edition of the Talmud from the mails. Nevertheless I apologize in advance for the language which will of necessity appear in this letter to you. You now understand.
The official unabridged Soncino Edition of the Talmud published in 1935 was "Translated into English with Notes, Glossary and Indices" by such eminent Talmudic scholars as Rabbi Dr. I. Epstein, Rabbi Dr. Samuel Daiches, Rabbi Dr. Israel W. Slotki, M.A., Litt.D., The Reverend Dr. A. Cohen, M.A.', Ph.D., Maurice Simon, M.A., and the Very Reverend The Chief Rabbi Dr. J.H. Hertz wrote the "Foreword" for the Soncino Edition of the Talmud. The Very Reverend Rabbi Hertz was at the time the Chief Rabbi of England.
The world's leading authorities on the Talmud confirm that the official unabridged Soncino Edition of the Talmud translated into English follows the original texts with great exactness. It is almost a word-for-word translation of the original texts. In his famous classic "The History of the Talmud," Michael Rodkinson, the leading authority on the Talmud, in collaboration with the celebrated Reverend Dr. Isaac M. Wise states:
"THE TALMUD IS ONE OF THE WONDERS OF THE WORLD. During the twenty centuries of its existence...IT SURVIVED IN ITS ENTIRETY, and not only has the power of its foes FAILED TO DESTROY EVEN A SINGLE LINE, but it has not even been able materially to weaken its influence for any length of time. IT STILL DOMINATES THE MINDS OF A WHOLE PEOPLE, WHO VENERATE ITS CONTENTS AS DIVINE TRUTH..."
The following are but a few of the many similar quotations with footnotes from the Soncino Edition of the Talmud, the "sort of book" from which Jesus allegedly "drew the teachings which enabled him to revolutionize the world" on "moral and religious" subjects:
SANHEDRIN, 55b-55a: "What is meant by this? - Rab said: Pederasty with a child below nine years of age is not deemed as pederasty with a child above that. Samuel said: Pederasty with a child below three years is not treated as with a child above that (2) What is the basis of their dispute? - Rab maintains that only he who is able to engage in sexual intercourse, may, as the passive subject of pederasty throw guilt (upon the actual offender); whilst he who is unable to engage in sexual intercourse cannot be a passive subject of pederasty (in that respect) (3). But Samuel maintains: Scriptures writes, (And thou shalt not lie with mankind) as with the lyings of a woman (4). It has been taught in accordance with Rab: Pederasty at the age of nine years and a day; (55a) (he) who commits bestiality, whether naturally or unnaturally: or a woman who causes herself to be bestiality abused, whether naturally or unnaturally, is liable to punishment (5)."
This "divine truth" which "a whole people venerate" of which "not a single letter of it is missing" and today "is flourishing to such a degree as cannot be found in its history" is illustrated by the additional verbatim quotations which follow:
SANHEDRIN, 55b: "A maiden three years and a day may be acquired in marriage by coition, and if her deceased husband's brother cohabits with her, she becomes his. The penalty of adultery may be incurred through her; (if a niddah) she defiles him who has connection with her, so that he in turn defiles that upon which he lies, as a garment which has lain upon (a person afflicted with gonorrhea)."
(footnotes) "(2) His wife derives no pleasure from this, and hence there is no cleaving. (3) A variant reading of this passage is: Is there anything permitted to a Jew which is forbidden to a heathen. Unnatural connection is permitted to a Jew. (4) By taking the two in conjunction, the latter as illustrating the former, we learn that the guilt of violating the injunction `to his wife but not to his neighbor's wife' is incurred only for natural but not for unnatural intercourse."
SANHEDRIN, 69b "Our rabbis taught: If a woman sported lewdly with her young son (a minor), and he committed the first stage of cohabitation with her, -Beth Shammai says, he thereby renders her unfit for the priesthood (1). Beth Hillel declares her fit...All agree that the connection of a boy nine years and a day is a real connection; whilst that of one less than eight years is not (2); their dispute refers only to one who is eight years old.
KETHUBOTH, 11a-11b. "Rabba said, It means (5) this: When a grown up man has intercourse with a little girl it is nothing, for when the girl is less than this (6), it is as if one puts the finger in the eye (7), but when a small boy has intercourse with a grown up woman, he makes her as `a girl who is injured by a piece of wood' ".
(footnotes) "(5). Lit., `says'. (6) Lit., `here', that is, less than three years old. (7) Tears come to the eyes again and again, so does virginity come back to the little girl under three years."
KETHUBOTH, 11a-11b. "Rab Judah said that Rab said: A small boy who has intercourse with a grown up woman makes her (as though she were ) injured by a piece of wood (1). Although the intercourse of a small boy is not regarded as a sexual act, nevertheless the woman is injured by it as by a piece of wood."
(footnotes) "(1) Although the intercourse of a small boy is not regarded as a sexual act, nevertheless the woman is injured by it as by a piece of wood."
ABODAH ZARAH, 36b-37a. "R. Naham b. Isaac said: They decreed in connection with a heathen child that it would cause defilement by seminal emission (2) so that an Israelite child should not become accustomed to commit pederasty with it...From what age does a heathen child cause defilement by seminal emission? From the age of nine years and one day. (37a) for inasmuch as he is then capable of the sexual act he likewise defiles by emission. Rabina said: It is therefore to be concluded that a heathen girl (communicates defilement) from the age of three years and one day, for inasmuch as she is then capable of the sexual act she likewise defiles by a flux.
SOTAH, 26b. "R. Papa said: It excludes an animal, because there is not adultery in connection with an animal (4). Raba of Parazika (5) asked R. Ashi, Whence is the statement which the Rabbis made that there is no adultery in connection with an animal? Because it is written, Thou shalt not bring the hire of a harlot or the wages of a dog etc.; (6) and it has been taught: The hire of a dog (7) and the wages of a harlot (8) are permissible, as it is said, Even both of these (9) - the two (specified texts are abominations) but not four (10)...As lying with mankind. (12) But, said Raba, it excludes the case where he warned her against contact of the bodies (13). Abaye said to him, That is merely an obscene act (and not adultery), and did the All-Merciful prohibit (a wife to her husband) for an obscene act?"
---
I remember the good old days , when being a White nationalist holocaust denier was about more than just being a cuck cheerleader for Muslims.
I'm now a "dismisser."
Do you really believe that ridiculous story? Why?
Your repeated use of “jooie” makes what you write look like the product of a retarded troll.
the vertical striped shirt is obviously a metaphor for the Holocaust
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/01/01/pop-singer-lorde-slammed-bigot-full-page-washington-post-ad-canceling-shows-israel/
’21 is young to want to gas the Jews’
that is the frame, ladies and gentlemen. Criticize Israel = Nazi who wants to gas all the Jews
What makes it even more absurd is that the “Nazis” a.k.a. NSDAP or the S.S., did not gas any Jews. A race or ethnicity that (collectively, not all individuals) buys the canard that a mandatory, hygienic shower and delousing is the equivalent of “death due to poison gas,” must actually have an aversion towards bodily cleanliness- as General Patton found out when he toured the refugee camps for Eastern European Jews after the end of the war.
and in the case of Americans (and especially Germans) to fund and provide 'moral' support for that genocide and attendant atrocities. Isn't that something? Americans and Germans today are made to feel guilty for a genocide that they obviously had nothing whatsoever to do with, (if it happened at all) in order to force them to fund and actually be complicit in a very real and very heinous genocide, fully documented and happening right now. it's the ultimate mind-f**kthey're using our innate morality to force us to behave in an appallingly immoral way they're twisting the narrative to make monsters of us, by accusing us of being monstersthe depth of such depravity seems infinite, as indeed is our willingness to go along with it all
I’m guessing you are being funny.
Everyone in Trump’s WH is Jewish except for Kelly.
Avrahm Berkowitz, Special Assistant to the President
Ezra Cohen-Watnick, National Security Council Senior Director for Intelligence
Gary Cohn, Chief Economic Advisor
Reed Cordish, Special Assistant to the President
John Eisenberg, Deputy Assistant to the President
Michael Ellis, Special Assistant to the President
Boris Epshteyn, Assistant Communications Director
David Friedman, Ambassador to Israel
Jason Greenblatt, Special Representative for International Negotiations
Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President
Stephen Miller, Senior Advisor to the President
Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary
David Shulkin, Secretary of Veterans Affairs
We're doing better than I anticipated. Thanks for list!
if I were to make a suggestion
15. investigate and bring to justice the war criminals responsible for the attack on the USS Liberty
16. investigate and bring to justice the war criminals responsible for the 9/11 attack
17. no more taxpayer funds to prop up the Holocaust museum abomination upon sacred US soil at our National Mall
18. no more ((media consolidation)) - Gentiles must be represented in our news and entertainment positions of ownership as a percentage of our population
19. audit the Federal Reserve Bank
20. End the Fed !
Great suggestions, Rurik.
I’ve added all of them save the last, as the status of The Fed will determined by the audit of it, which I support:
What about the Hag, Haley?
Of course, Hag works for Hillary too.
…
trust me buddy, the extent of animosity towards your evil doer tribe transcends the bounds of “white nationalist” by a long shot and includes every variety of shade, as if who you transgress against was limited to only one group.
Hindu Haley-A bit more politically correct, lolz.
I believe she is from a Sikh family. She’s still rubbish!
Anybody know the population of ethnic-Germans in USA?
Germans used to be a very large proportion as well as greatest contributors to US culture, industry and education.
It doesn’t rhyme!
Not everybody but there is a nest of vipers in there.
well, perhaps not, at least not in homicidal showers, but the Einsatzgruppen did kill a lot of Jews, (probably mostly enemy commies and not just Jews)
but what actually happened or not isn’t really salient to the popular narrative. People believe that the Nazis gassed the Jews, and so the legend has become real (in people’s minds, and that’s where it counts)
you can see just how important that particular meme is by the way they still use it, in the full page ad to “shame” the goyim into submission – ironically – to support a very real and current genocide.
and in the case of Americans (and especially Germans) to fund and provide ‘moral’ support for that genocide and attendant atrocities.
Isn’t that something? Americans and Germans today are made to feel guilty for a genocide that they obviously had nothing whatsoever to do with, (if it happened at all) in order to force them to fund and actually be complicit in a very real and very heinous genocide, fully documented and happening right now.
it’s the ultimate mind-f**k
they’re using our innate morality to force us to behave in an appallingly immoral way
they’re twisting the narrative to make monsters of us, by accusing us of being monsters
the depth of such depravity seems infinite, as indeed is our willingness to go along with it all
The Jews- as a collective- long ago squandered their miniscule moral capital. Unfortunately, it is almost always the few righteous and good Jews who are the victims of any backlash, not the ugly, evil and unspiritual people at the apex of world Jewry.
There are so many facts wrong in this article it is amazing so many people believe it.
Russia invaded the Ukraine.
Democrats have been the loudest voice against Russia (even though Obama did nothing about the invasion).
Israel was formally handed over to the jewish people after WWII. There is no Palestine other than what Israel recognizes; all land designated Palestine is on Israeli soil. Israel has been under constant assault from all their neighbors ever since the nation was formed and recognized.
The US Consulate in Jerusalem was approved years ago; long before Trump’s presidency. Trump just finally stopped getting in the way like all the previous weak-willed predecessors who held the office.
Really, this just reads like a hate piece against jews and the american president.
He says, --
Anyone remember Jonathan Koval? He wrote "Overcoming Zionism" some years ago; the Jewish establishment reacting by blackballing the publisher, Pluto Press.
This video is rich with insights into the Jewish characteristics that can help us understand #127 Anon's rant.
Anon sounds like he needs a psychoanalyst, quick. So does zionism.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-9knJt3k8E
https://digitalempire.wordpress.com/2014/09/07/azov-battalion-sponsored-by-kolomoyskyi/
The Kagans' (Maidan) revolution of 2014 has brought to Ukraine the neo-Nazi parades and desecration of Jewish cemeteries. – And not a peep from the Lobby. A miracle!
https://ukrainesolidaritycampaign.org/2014/11/19/nazi-desecration-of-monument-at-babyn-yar/
https://www.rt.com/news/399605-far-right-us-ukraine-approach/
You suspect wrong! 99/100 are Zionists just below their skin!
Troll!
Sheldon Adelson, Paul Singer and other wealthy Jews have bought and paid for the Israel First foreign policy that led directly to the Iraq War debacle. The Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction of the GOP and treasonite George W Bush took their orders from wealthy Jews in making the disastrous decision to invade Iraq.
George W Bush, Sheldon Adelson, Paul Singer and the Neo-Conservative faction of the Republican Party were responsible for the deaths of thousands of American soldiers. There were also tens of thousands of American soldiers wounded in the Iraq War debacle.
President Trump should focus on deporting all the illegal alien invaders currently in the United States. President Trump should call for the complete and total shutdown of all legal immigration into the United States. President Trump should be working on building a wall on the border between the United States and Mexico.
President Trump should not be looking to drag the US military into more unnecessary wars in the Middle East or West Asia on behalf of Israel.
Any hope for a republic with voters this stupid who keep putting in power those who will harm them and their posterity while ignoring those who want to help them?
Sometimes, Sarcasm About The Middle East Scores Big:
Nothing to do with Ishrael, it was one of those comic book movie blockbusters.
As soon as her Israeli background becomes more well known and her looks degrade into more typical Jewish yenta look I guarantee her fame will f a d e.
So true, they do get rather ugly as they age. Their anoraks are reflected in their looks
That's just plain freakin ultra nasty and in a Muslim country no less! With them getting rabies, the donkey gets the last laugh.
25 million Talmudists have set aside the bible to believe in the psychotic nonsense of many CRAZY rabbis over 2000 plus years. Definitely stone-age crap!
That many? There are even more Jews in the White House than I thought!
We’re doing better than I anticipated. Thanks for list!
Good one anon. Everyone should read what you wrote. I’ve known you yahuds hate goy but are masters at hiding it. You come right out and say what everybody should know about you bunch. That’s why most of the abusers of women recently named are from your group!
Druid, Most American Jews are much the same as everyone else, trying to get along and enamored of their smart phones. They, like most of us, are manipulated by the corrupt Zionist-dominated corporate media. It is not useful to equate the work of the one-issue dual-citizen billionaire Zionist shomer class that so distorts our national politics with a broad generalization that ends in anti-Semitism. We need solidarity, not conflict. Cheers!
Fantastic piece, Mr. Giraldi, as usual.
Unfortunately, I tend to agree with a number of posters here that the bigger problem is “Christians” who fully support the Jewish takeover of the world, or some minor variation thereof.
If I have to choose between being ruled by diabolical Jews or batshit-stupid “Christian” evangelicals, I’ll take the Jews. At least the Jews aren’t cowards and/or dumber than celery.
Worse yet is their “Christian” arrogance, as bad as any Jew. It doesn’t matter how many times you tell them to read John 8:44. They are far too arrogant to admit how WRONG they are, even if they were smart enough to understand two simple sentences of truth.
I doubt that Jesus really appreciates being manipulated by arrogant morons, either.
I hope He returns soon and tells evangelicals what he really thinks of them.
Happy 2018.
You guys lie about facts. You accuse people of what you’re guilty of. Your facts are lies
"How the hell do we cut this beast loose? "
This is how.
The so called 'holocau$t' that is a profitable, but easilyy debunked fraud.
The absolute fakery of the alleged '6M Jews' is the Achilles heal of vile Zionism / supremacist Jews. It's over when we say it's over.
The fact remains that the only reason the average American is silenced about parasitical Zionists and Israel is because they’ve had their head filled with various absurd fictions such as 'holocaust' propaganda and that Jews are supposedly a uniquely righteous, exceptional, and persecuted people. The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com'Cyanide Chemistry at Auschwitz"
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=4111
Wally, thank you for these remarks and for the cited references, which I will explore.
The 6 million number always seemed strangely consistent, now I’ve learned it’s sacrosanct and protected by law; therefore, suspect to me. I read an article on the origins of the 6 million number, that it was basically an event waiting to occur.
I was told long ago by a very wise man to research the Jews throughout history and current times. He referenced Shylock’s pound of flesh demand and said that even though gentle Shakespeare made Shylock human, he still made him bloodthirsty. Christopher Marlowe and others weren’t as kind in portraying Jews. He finished by saying, “I think where there’s smoke there’s fire. Look into it for yourself.”
I’m out of the country, Wally, and this site is about my only source of journalism. On those few occasions when I return to California and see old friends, if I dare to reference AIPAC, the USS Liberty, or the holocaust, a glaze goes over their eyes. They either grow quiet or dismissive, saying something like, “Oh, I don’t know. Something happened to those Jews that wasn’t good and they were in camps in Germany.” Then we talk about the lawn. A while back, in Hong Kong, I turned on CNN and saw that albino grub worm Anderson Cooper. I wanted to drink poison.
Anyway, thanks for your input here. By the way, what’s a troll? I know about the Billygoats Gruff and I’ve fished (unsuccessfully, mostly), but troll doesn’t sound as appealing. What is it?
Another of the endless 'holocaust' busting dead giveaways is that Jews have been promoting that '6,000,000' lie since at least 1869. See below.Revisionists are just the messengers, the absurd impossibility of the laughable '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' storyline is the message.
http://codoh.com
http://forum.codoh.comhttp://balder.org/judea/New-York-Times-Six-Million-Jews-Since-1869.php
http://balder.org/judea/billeder-judea/Scan-New-York-Times-Six-Million-Since-1869-Composite.jpg
Assuming ‘anon’ @ #127 is a Jew, what mechanism compels Jews to conclude in so very many instances that they are hated?
There’s an insightful scene in Cousin Bette by Honoré de Balzac. The house-of-cards of Baron Hulot affairs and deceptions is in mid-tumble; as the Baron’s wife, daughter, son, and Cousin Bette talk about the situation in a kind of sympathizing code but the Baron gets the drift: they’re talking about him and his misdeeds.
He says,
–
Anyone remember Jonathan Koval? He wrote “Overcoming Zionism” some years ago; the Jewish establishment reacting by blackballing the publisher, Pluto Press.
This video is rich with insights into the Jewish characteristics that can help us understand #127 Anon’s rant.
Anon sounds like he needs a psychoanalyst, quick. So does zionism.
2. repeal the Magnitsky Act
3. reinstate the draft
4. public money for public elections
5. all foreign agents must register under FARA
6. no dual citizens in positions of high office
7. all those countries who have, or are suspected of having, nuclear weapons must become a signatory of the NPT
8. end the occupation, now
9. no more regime-change wars for Israel
10. no more tribute paid to Israel
11. no more UN vetoes for Israel
12. the perpetrators of the illegal invasion of Iraq, Libya, and the destruction of Syria must be brought to justice
13. the perpetrators of torture must be brought to justice
14. set Julian Assange and Edward Snowden free
Re-instate Slavery?
What a Piece of Crap (POC).
I agree. But, as you put it, our “innate morality” must have its breaking point eventually. We need to go on the offensive: “Okay, the Einsatzgruppen may have killed thousands of Jews who were most likely communist commissars or partisans. That does not render moot the fact that the Allied Air Forces, executing the very Jewish Lindemann Plan, slaughtered hundreds of thousands of innocent non-combatants via deliberate terror bombing.” Or how about, “Did the Wehrmacht commit atrocities?” Most likely some were committed on the Eastern Front- albeit far less than those committed by the advancing Soviet forces against millions of civilians, egged on by the Jewish propagandist Ilya Ehrenburg.”
The Jews- as a collective- long ago squandered their miniscule moral capital. Unfortunately, it is almost always the few righteous and good Jews who are the victims of any backlash, not the ugly, evil and unspiritual people at the apex of world Jewry.
Very soon you won’t be able to blame the “Jew controlled” Federal Reserve.
Donmeh Jew ?
Marrano Jew ?
Controlled by Jews ?Many more ways they can circle jerk if they don't like the guy after a week or so at the job . Its funny to watch emasculated White nationalists go bottoms up , put on pouty lipstick and transform themselves into cucks4islam !!
Merci, jacques sheete.
First question: What’s a troll? I’ve asked Wally the same question, by the way. A protective friend has advised me to say little or, better, nothing on any internet site. Is this because of trolls? Sounds like a rat in the toilet.
Second, thank you for the reference to “counterpunch”. I’m not sure what that is, beyond what Schmelling did with his right when Joe Louis lagged his left jab. I will look into it.
They usually tend to initiate personal attacks on people, make dumb comments that they think are clever, and never address the subject at hand. They get their information from mass media sites and think of themselves as informed. They are easily recognized because they repeat what they hear on TV as if they have some sort of fabulous insight, and will even attempt to defend their half-baked opinions.
They rarely attempt to address any question or issue with anything substantial, but instead respond with ridiculous arguments that are off topic or they twist and misinterpret what a person has written in a puerile attempt to make the other person seem ridiculous. Their favorite weapon is mockery and the best defense is to ignore them or to mock them as well, but that's usually a waste of everyone's time.
As for "Counterpunch" it is merely the name of an internet comment site. It used to be quite informative until one of the founders died. The word itself means to hit or strike back, and they used to attempt to debunk the mass media foolishness.
Do what you have to. If you don't enjoy the sparring, then it may be best to lay low. Each to his own. That's an apt description of our masters, for sure.
What a Piece of Crap (POC).
Are you suggesting defending one’s homeland is tantamount to slavery? If you can convince me of the veracity of this assertion, I’ll gladly drop it from the list.
Crypto Jew ?
Donmeh Jew ?
Marrano Jew ?
Controlled by Jews ?
Many more ways they can circle jerk if they don’t like the guy after a week or so at the job .
Its funny to watch emasculated White nationalists go bottoms up , put on pouty lipstick and transform themselves into cucks4islam !!
One more treasonous piece of crap (POC)
What would you like them to do to help Christians ?Identify the trouble zones where Christians suffer the worst persecution , advocate for the end to the genocide of Christians in Nigerian occupied Biafra, Indonesian occupied Papua and Sudanese occupied Darfur . Brother Nathanael does the opposite. He refuses to talk about Christian genocide ( 2 million Christians killed in Biafra ) ( 1 million Christians killed in Darfur ) ( half a million Christians killed in Papua ) . He actively runs a smoke screen for furthering Christian genocide by preaching and obsessing about Jews at the expense of poor Christians being killed at the hands of dangerous regimes. A" Christian" website run by a Christian preacher that is mostly Jewish content ? No content about millions of Christians being killed in ongoing genocides ?Does this show a man that cares about his Christian "brothers" ?
My pleasure and thank you. Exposing the ‘holocau$t’ fraud is the ONLY way that evil Zionism and deranged Jew dominance can be brought down. It is their shield, fake as it is, yet it is also their Achilles Heel.
Indeed, the fake ’6,000,ooo’ is taken from deranged Jew Kabbalah numerology nonsense. Bizarre, I know, but consider the source.
Another of the endless ‘holocaust’ busting dead giveaways is that Jews have been promoting that ’6,000,000′ lie since at least 1869. See below.
Revisionists are just the messengers, the absurd impossibility of the laughable ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ storyline is the message.
http://codoh.com
http://forum.codoh.com
http://balder.org/judea/New-York-Times-Six-Million-Jews-Since-1869.php
By the way, I see the news clipping from 1939 on Masaryk. In 1939 he was already "working on the Zionist cause" like a little trooper. Did you read David Irving's book Churchill's War? Winston got a lot of support from Jews, including Masaryk.
So that leaves the public to look after their own interests themselves. Forget the government.
A good start would be an Anti-War Demonstration (remember what they were?) protesting against present and future US wars - for the harm - the cost - the illegality - the WMD fraud and the load of other negative consequences.
And Anti-War speech and activism is more "Peace Speech" than "Hate Speech" + old SJW's may reflect on their younger days, and decide that this kind of action has more appeal than their current Neocon friends and Transgender toilet issues.
True. It should be crystal clear, by now, to even the most obtuse, that the federal government does not and shall not work in the interest of anyone but the big money crowd, and that it’s up to us to look after our own interests as you say. In fact the feds are so corrupt that they actively work against the interest of peace, justice and the masses, and cannot die soon enough. It’s well beyond reform too. Good riddance and the sooner the better.
It really is the law of the jungle and only those who get it will have any chance to do anything more than barely survive.
How do you like your Christian preachers ?
What would you like them to do to help Christians ?
Identify the trouble zones where Christians suffer the worst persecution , advocate for the end to the genocide of Christians in Nigerian occupied Biafra, Indonesian occupied Papua and Sudanese occupied Darfur .
Brother Nathanael does the opposite. He refuses to talk about Christian genocide ( 2 million Christians killed in Biafra ) ( 1 million Christians killed in Darfur ) ( half a million Christians killed in Papua ) . He actively runs a smoke screen for furthering Christian genocide by preaching and obsessing about Jews at the expense of poor Christians being killed at the hands of dangerous regimes. A” Christian” website run by a Christian preacher that is mostly Jewish content ? No content about millions of Christians being killed in ongoing genocides ?
Does this show a man that cares about his Christian “brothers” ?
Hmm – I suspect a rat here – a twofaced conman – a Jew.
Brother Nathanael was born a Jew – given his history - it is natural for him to be about Jew issues with Christians.
Who is naive enough to really think that anon’s words are genuine?
Think Peace --- Art
The Jews- as a collective- long ago squandered their miniscule moral capital. Unfortunately, it is almost always the few righteous and good Jews who are the victims of any backlash, not the ugly, evil and unspiritual people at the apex of world Jewry.
You say “we” need to go on the offensive, but no one ever does except a few fringe types. One problem is that the cost of openly criticizing Israel and its lobby exceeds the benefits by too wide a margin. However, one could perhaps form a party from people who have little to lose, such as non-professionals and retirees, which has as a key platform plank extricating the US from its role as Israel’s hit-man. This would be a genuine populist party, welcoming blacks, Hispanics and even Muslims but socially conservative and sharply opposed to the globalist elite and the agenda of relentless regime change in Muslim nations whose existence annoys Israel.
First question: What's a troll? I've asked Wally the same question, by the way. A protective friend has advised me to say little or, better, nothing on any internet site. Is this because of trolls? Sounds like a rat in the toilet.
Second, thank you for the reference to "counterpunch". I'm not sure what that is, beyond what Schmelling did with his right when Joe Louis lagged his left jab. I will look into it.
Sir, a troll is a poorly educated, ignorant person who fancies himself an expert on all kinds of things and who has little to do but post silly, useless comments on sites such as this. They contribute nothing and apparently try to merely irritate people, especially those whose arguments they cannot formulate a reasonable argument to .
They usually tend to initiate personal attacks on people, make dumb comments that they think are clever, and never address the subject at hand. They get their information from mass media sites and think of themselves as informed. They are easily recognized because they repeat what they hear on TV as if they have some sort of fabulous insight, and will even attempt to defend their half-baked opinions.
They rarely attempt to address any question or issue with anything substantial, but instead respond with ridiculous arguments that are off topic or they twist and misinterpret what a person has written in a puerile attempt to make the other person seem ridiculous. Their favorite weapon is mockery and the best defense is to ignore them or to mock them as well, but that’s usually a waste of everyone’s time.
As for “Counterpunch” it is merely the name of an internet comment site. It used to be quite informative until one of the founders died. The word itself means to hit or strike back, and they used to attempt to debunk the mass media foolishness.
A troll is a feisty but incompetent person prone to snide, snotty ad hominem attacks
in lieu of substantive, creative and cogent debate. A lightweight asshole, in other words,
or maybe just a cowardly pest, but a matter of no real concern. I see. I wonder, is this
a recent term in common parlance, and is it widely used? I've watched a little television
news and that seems to be all there is, trolls. Speaking of which, I saw this piece on U Tube
where Bill Maher got set straight on a linguistic apartheid issue by some guy who calls himself
Ice Cube. How could you take yourself seriously if your mother put a tag like that on you?
What kind of birth did she have? Seeing that was funny though disgusting and it comes to mind now.Counterpunch is, as I thought, a riposte or rebuttal. I'll look for the website (when I quit talkin'.)Thank you, jacques sheete.
Troll --- Someone who pretends to be someone or something he's NOT, for the purpose of enforcing a contrary narrative.
Also, I think you're wrong about trolls being uneducated and ignorant. The better hasbarists are often very intelligent and do an excellent job of mimicking the Goyishe qualities they seek to mock or defame.
I could name names, but our Goyishe truth-sensors spot them instantly. That's something the Hasbara crowd will NEVER understand........
But those using FAKE names like, 'Wizard of Oz,' who make dubious claims have NO credibility at all.
+Brother Nathanael Kapner @ http://www.realjewnews.com
Were you told you weren’t smart enough yo be s rabbi? I had hoped that I had identified an honest intelligent insider on matters Jewish and so offered a friendly warning to you about something I happen to know about.
I thought it a pity to find you raving on like any mad anti-Semite when you might do better. Instead you prove yourself driven by emotion and indifferent to relevance.
When someone tells you that they knew someone and knew that person was not a Jew why on earth do you try to argue the contrary by saying “Jewry boasts about this ['Murdoch's mother being a Jewess']“. To start with you don’t even support the idea that “Jewry” is trustworthy. But you also fail to nominate which organs of Jewry you are referring to and quote what they say. Last chance: what Zionist comic books have you bee reading, what do they say and why do you choose to believe them?
George W Bush, Sheldon Adelson, Paul Singer and the Neo-Conservative faction of the Republican Party were responsible for the deaths of thousands of American soldiers. There were also tens of thousands of American soldiers wounded in the Iraq War debacle.
President Trump should focus on deporting all the illegal alien invaders currently in the United States. President Trump should call for the complete and total shutdown of all legal immigration into the United States. President Trump should be working on building a wall on the border between the United States and Mexico.
President Trump should not be looking to drag the US military into more unnecessary wars in the Middle East or West Asia on behalf of Israel.
https://twitter.com/pnehlen/status/948302588226785280
What you recommend is not going to happen, or if it does it will come with so many nasty strings attached you won’t welcome it. What is needed is a party that explicitly and unashamedly holds up a certain reactionary ideal of what America should be like and wants to go back to it. You can make a very good case against the counter-culture of the 60s which has shaped our social policy over the last 50 years. People who say you can’t turn back the clock lack imagination. In fact the clock is often turned back, when the people who want to have the facts on their side and also have the necessary money and political skill.
First question: What's a troll? I've asked Wally the same question, by the way. A protective friend has advised me to say little or, better, nothing on any internet site. Is this because of trolls? Sounds like a rat in the toilet.
Second, thank you for the reference to "counterpunch". I'm not sure what that is, beyond what Schmelling did with his right when Joe Louis lagged his left jab. I will look into it.
No, it’s because everything we do on the internet is monitored by “Big Brother” and stored for probably ever, in case they want to use it against you at some point. Some of us don’t really care, because we feel we have nothing to lose but our chains, and some of us love spitting in the eyes of the monsters, so to speak. They really are a bunch of stupid, contemptible punks and should be treated as such.
Do what you have to. If you don’t enjoy the sparring, then it may be best to lay low. Each to his own.
That’s an apt description of our masters, for sure.
Israel Shahak, ‘Jewish History, Jewish Religion, The Weight of Three Thousand Years’, 1994, 2002, London
The Israeli rulers had a difficult time with Shahak, he survived Sobibor, fought in the 1948 war, and was a professor in chemistry at an Israeli university.
said:
” he survived Sobibor” ???
What does that mean?
The mere fact that we have so many “survivors” when it’s claimed that ‘the Germans tried to kill every Jew they could get their hands on’ blows away the scam.
The massive numbers of so called “survivor$” are living testimony to the fraudulence of the impossible ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’.
Like Auschwitz & the others, Sobibor has certainly been proven not to have been a so called “death camp”.
In fact it’s claimed by the always vile “Holocau$t Industry” that there are the remains of 250,000 Jews buried at Sobibor, but no such remains are there, period.
see:
Sobibór—Holocaust Propaganda and Reality
http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?page_id=19more:
http://holocausthandbooks.com/dl/HH-July2017-30secs+DonationPitch.mp4
http://www.codoh.com
Mr. Giraldi,
Thank you.
I’m among those who call themselves muslim American and see America as the fulfillment of prophecy in which the faithful among both Christians and muslims form an allegiance against a common nemesis.
I’d enjoy speaking with you at more length.
I did not mean that Dutch committed genocide in Papua . I know they did no such thing.
I meant that Muslim Indonesia is committing genocide on the innocent Christians in occupied Papua. I thought a " Christian " like Bro Nat would care about such things . But apparently there are zero articles on his website about genocide against Christians .There are 99% articles about Jews on his site. Seems this " Christian" is only centered on Jews. Sad . Very sad .
Take a look at the headline of this article.
Most of us give a damn about Israel because of the chokehold those gangsters have on our country. Any “Muslims” in Papua that are killing Christians are probably not doing it on our dime, or if they have, they probably haven’t been doing it for over a half century.
Once we get the Izzy monkey off our back, then maybe we can stick our nose in the Papuans’ business if it makes sense. Furthermore, what do you know about Papua anyway, and what’re your sources? Why do you believe them?
Also, do you have a clue what the Ziofreaks have been doing to Palestinian Christians?
Here’s one example. I’m sure there are many more that we’ll never have a clue about.
The Ziofreaks are subhuman and it’s a shame that these things have to be pointed out to some people, not that it’ll do a bit of good in any case..
Indonesia gets plenty of aid money from USA , 800 million per year . Indonesia invaded Papua in 1963 , 7 years before Israel liberated Judea. You stand corrected,sir . So now do you care about Papua since it meets your own criteria?
""""Also, do you have a clue what the Ziofreaks have been doing to Palestinian Christians""""
Palestinians killed by Israel 23,000
Papuans killed but Indonesia 500,000
And what difference does that make to you that it’s so important you felt compelled to make such a brain-dead comment?
Exposing the 'holocau$t' fraud is really the only hope in breaking the chains of ugly Zionism / Jew supremacism.The fake '6M, 5M others, & gas chambers' is the foundation for truth suppression.
Truth is hate to those that hate the truth.The window has been opened; the breeze is blowing...
https://www.historiography-project.com/assets/img/cartoons/house_of_cards.gifwww.codoh.com
I am no expert on this subject and I agree that making it a crime to disagree with some official view is outrageous. I also agree that it was a mistake to take Stalin’s word for what happened. However, I note the following: 1) The Nazis did have a policy of liquidating the local Jewry in the countries they invaded or passed through. 2) While many of these individuals were partisans, it appears that the intention was not to spare non-partisans but to kill as many Jews as possible. 3) David Irving now agrees that around 6 million were killed. 4.) The use of gas to kill “mental defectives” is proven, and points toward a general willingness to liquidate undesirables. 5.) In Mein Kampf Hitler does say that the poison gas used in WWI would have been better used against Communist dissidents at home. 6.) In Hitler’s Table Talk, Hitler says that if Germany were losing the war the inmates of the camps might best be killed. 7.) Having grown up in NYC I observed numerous people on the subway with numbers tattooed on their arms. That is not proof they were to be gassed but it does suggest the Nazis were very methodically rounding up Jews and putting them in camps.
It seems to me that what is in need of fixing is the near total neglect of the Soviet crimes that took the lives of millions before Hitler even took power, and which Hitler pointed to as likely to occur in the rest o Europe if the Communist threat was not extinguished by forceful means.
2. Nonsense, no proof. Only biased, conflict of interest Zionist claims.
3. No he does not. He rejects alleged 'gassing' at Auschwitz / Birkenau, and having gotten a curious early release from an Austrian prison, he now says the he 'believes' in the claims about the Reinhardt camps, which there is no proof of either. Actually, he seems to be intentionally ridiculous in his assertions. IBTW, says he has never researched the 'holocaust'.
4. Again, absolute BS, there is no proof whatsoever.
5. Which "translation" of Mein Kampf are you referring to? There's a reason why Zionists fight release of the unaltered original.
6. The debunked / fabricated 'Table Talk'? I didn't think I'd hear about that farce that even the mainstream have let go of.
I assume you get your info. from the usual biased Zionist sources, but I do recommend you free yourself from such easily demolished lies.It's difficult to debate details like this at Unz.com for obvious reasons, but I do challenge you to debate these points that have have been handled effortlessly, repeatedly, as well as others at the no name calling CODOH Forum: http://forum.codoh.com
You can post to existing threads on each of these or start new ones, your call.
Remember, you will be challenged to substantiate your beliefs. That forum is rigorous in a good way, it's not a childish food fight like others.
And the CODOH main site has researched, scholary works: www.codoh.com
Must reads:
Holocaust Handbooks & Documentaries
http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?main_page=1Thanks.
Germany could have muddled though as a parliamentary democracy like many other European states.Also, Stalin's, and the Bolsheviks' crimes and mass murders are well documented.
If he means 6 million Jews who were killed because they were Jews (and not Reds of one strip or another), then how does he, or anyone else account for this?
True. That fine person is still smeared unfairly to this day with the outrageous charge of being an “anti-Semite,” despite his friendship with and the support of many Jews, all because of one speech he made wherein he had the audacity to express the truth.
Here are some quotes from the speech that got him branded as an “anti-Semite.” He doesn’t sound like one to me, but nevertheless it was enough to get one effectively crucified.
Last time I checked Wikipedia even promotes the hideous, scurrilous charge that he was a philanderer, which is undoubtedly the exact opposite of the truth, and if he sounds like an anti-Semite, then we got problems.
What this has to do with that jewry in 1933 declared war in Germany, I do not know, simple fact.
That Bernard Baruch was the power behind FDR, read Baruch's own books.
That FDR from 1932 on prepared war, read Beard, Sol Bloom, or any biography on Frankfurter and Brandeis.
The question if the jews were morally right in trying to remove Hitler, this succeeded, at the cost of a world wide war, or that Hitler was right in reducing jewish influence in Germany, can be debated endlessly.
There is a lot of criticism here on jewish power in the USA.
I wonder if there is much difference with Germany in say 1930.
Trump now threatens to cut off aid to the Palestinians.
As Uri Avnery writes 'the only language zionists understand is force'.
Does anyone think it is in the USA's interest to alienate Muslims world wide more from the USA ?
Keep TELLING US what you really think, Phil, now that you're unmuzzled.
Brother Nathanael Kapner @ http://www.realjewnews.com/
Christ Mass blessings, Brother Nathaniel! I read one of your articles where you contrasted the joy of Christmas with the relative dryness of Hanukkah and thought you might enjoy this- the ultimate marvelous “Christmas Carol”!
So what? Only a vacuous troll would care and only a filthy, greasy moron would publish the smear.
How do you know how he spends ALL his time? With a comment like that, maybe you should seek psychiatric help yourself.
You. You sound envious of Bro Kapner. Besides, we all know the only reason any dumb goy whines about the Ziocreeps it’s because they’re envious, right?
Same for you clowns. You whine about our whining and it only shows how envious YOU are, no?
That's just plain freakin ultra nasty and in a Muslim country no less! With them getting rabies, the donkey gets the last laugh.
You oughta know. I heard the donkey’s name was “Clyde.”
Trouble is convincing the western world Christians that Jews are not necessarily God's chosen.
As long as they believe that they will always support Israel no matter what even if it's all out wickedness they support.
Especially since it’s so obvious that their own G-d revoked the chosenness several times due to the fact that they kept thumbing their schnazes at him repeatedly.
Apparently their own G-d couldn’t stand them and smote them repeatedly, all to little avail.
And the bible thumpers consistently miss that point for some unknown reason. I wonder if it would help if they ever read the damned thing for once, but I highly doubt it.
Too bad for the rest of us!
Hey, forget denier.
I’m now a “dismisser.”
Do you really believe that ridiculous story? Why?
http://www.brothernathanaelfoundation.org/pics/BNAffirm.png
If anyone has any doubts, go to the ROCOR (Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia) and email Metropolitan Hilarion, Archbishop Kirill, and Archbishop Gabriel. Ask them pointedly, "Did the Church kick out Brother Nathanael Kapner?" I assure you, they will in concert answer: "NO. Brother Nathanael Kapner is a member in GOOD STANDING."+Brother Nathanael Kapner @ http://www.realjewnews.com/
Thanks, Bro, but that question was merely a rhetorical one; I asked it only to make a point and didn’t really want an answer since I already knew it. My answer is the same as yours.
Please don’t let the wankers grind ya down!
Learn, little anon, learn before the giant awakes and begins removing the parasites.
“Michael Makovsky heads the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs (JINSA)…. He intones “Maintaining Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen in their existing forms is unnatural and serves Iran’s interests.” Makovsky would like to break all those countries up into their component tribal, ethnic and religious parts, starting with separating the Kurdish region from Iraq and breaking Syria into three separate states. He does not mention that he is not original in this thinking as it reflects the Israeli Yinon Plan of the 1980s and the American neocon “Clean Break” proposal that was written by geniuses like Richard Perle, Doug Feith and David Wurmser and presented to Netanyahu in 1996. Makovsky also does not mention that if there is a country in the Middle East that has artificial borders and strong sectarian divisions in the area that it rules over it is Israel, but, of course use of the word “border” would be somewhat inaccurate as an expansionistic Israel has no declared borders at all.”
1. The ongoing slaughter in the Middle East has been caused by Jewish supremacists; four million (4 mln) human beings of all ages died for the flattering and fraudulent tale of a promised land. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RC1Mepk_Sw
2. Israel, a terrorist state, has been an aggressor from its very inception — hence the absence of declared Israeli borders.
3. The US has been infiltrated by psychopathic parasites of Perle-Feith kind; they care not about the US but only about their miserable apartheid project of unnatural Jewish state.
4. All dual citizens of Israeli-first persuasion must be removed from the US government ASAP.
Neuro-parasitogy in pictures: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovo_T0KqdYg
“..After seeing so much of this inane Hasbara, I’m proposing that a “HASBARA” button be added”
I second that.
Are you able to issue anything original from your small mind? Giraldi is a Mensch. And you? — a specimen of moral midgets who can only thrive by parasitizing on others.
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201711121059028744-syrian-arrested-germany-pony-rape/
Muslims are super clean and they can make sandwiches and tea too !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
Arabs and Jews are cousins. You should better stay with your relatives instead of inciting the goyim against Muslims and creating mass slaughter in the Middle East because you are not able to cooperate with your cousins.
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2000/10/jews-and-arabs-share-recent-ancestry
Leave the European civilization alone.
and think 9/10 Jews are Khazars. There are no "Khazars" today (or very little).
Some may have Khazar ancestry, but that is irrelevant.
Before people jump on the Khazar bandwagon they should read several studies (not 1 or 2).
Because there is still no consensus.
That civilization is 1000 years old anyway, they have mixed with various other groups and Jews.
They are Jews and most have semitic ancestry I would bet.
You mean, iffen, that being from a family of former informers (a former Soviet family, iffen?), you cannot help yourself but to attempt at blackmailing an honest and courageous person? Guess this is your fabled “Jewish civilization” in action…
Hard to sense dignity in others, iffen?
Exposing the 'holocau$t' fraud is really the only hope in breaking the chains of ugly Zionism / Jew supremacism.The fake '6M, 5M others, & gas chambers' is the foundation for truth suppression.
Truth is hate to those that hate the truth.The window has been opened; the breeze is blowing...
https://www.historiography-project.com/assets/img/cartoons/house_of_cards.gifwww.codoh.com
Hay Wally
I admire your passion too in debunking the most dangerous myth of all times that can destroy lives, careers and heck even get you killed by your own people who are so slavish
Nevertheless, you should also focus on other sites (here you are mostly preaching to the converted IMHO) like Breitbart, American conservative and the likes where there are lots of foolish ‘alt-righters’ (like Attila the hen here) who worship the Israelis and love and admire them perhaps even more than Jesus
Just a thought and if you are already doing that, Kudos to you!
Yes, I've been attacked & threatened many, many times, in more ways than one. Which simply confirms that informed Revisionists like myself are right.Certainly this site is generally tolerant and astute than others. That is except for the hapless goy, Anatoly Karlin, and the phony Stever Sailer. They just do not allow Revisionist posts even when those posts are completely on topic to the discussion at hand. Shame on them. Some just can't handle the truth.I certainly do post at other sites, plenty. Zionist dominated Breitbart has banned Revisionist posts, I've tried. :-) I do like their conservative views, but they are still essentially Israel / Jew centric. Jews like to work all sides of the debates, as I'm sure everyone already knows.There are other 'holocaust' debate sites, but the childish name calling, intentionally distracting posts, ans the dodging of legit challenges is simply pathetic and a waste of time. Behavior like that is intentional, purposely done.Sites: Dally Caller, American Thinker, American Mirror, Prison Planet, PJ Media, Grabien news, & Prison Planet are much more tolerant.
But posting to MSM media sites is pretty much hopeless. Censorship is on the increase because we are making inroads.Join us at the CODOH Forum & speak up. It's over when enough of us we say it's over.
http://forum.codoh.com
Holocaust Handbooks & Documentaries
http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?main_page=1
New eye opening video from CODOH:
Probing the Holocaust, pt. 1Cheers.
Trump appears to have been mind-melded into believing that Israel First is America First. It might be constructive if the entire nation emailed him and Congress regarding Iran as they did Obama when he considered invading Syria. The last thing we need is war with Iran. They always repeat how Iran is the biggest sponsor of terrorism, but most terrorist acts in the world appear to be carried out by either Sunnis or CIA/Mossad. Israel's neighbors are Israel's problem, and they certainly have enough stolen money from their scams and tax evasions to pay for their own defense.
Here's to miracles in the new year.
“Trump appears to have been mind-melded into believing that Israel First is America First.”
– Let him implement his belief. — That would be a chance for the US to become exposed to truth on a grand scale. This exposure will kill the parasite (perhaps, alone with the hapless host).
jacques sheete says, “Wouldn’t that be more accurately stated as the “golden calf worshipping?”
True about the Mammon. The gold was being saved for a Real Cow. When Moses went up for a visit, they didn’t have the Real Cow, so they build a Calf with the available gold. Chapter two of the Holy Quran is named, “Cow” and there another story about the “Cow” in chapter two.
And, there is a special Heifer being breed for the Temple, the breeding will materialize on time when the Temple is complete.
What are Temple used but not for “Cow Worshiping”.
Those shity and shifty people who came out with Moses, gave him grief for forty years. They were not “Good People”. They were “Cow Worshipers” and learned Monotheism from Arabs.
That's just plain freakin ultra nasty and in a Muslim country no less! With them getting rabies, the donkey gets the last laugh.
Thanks for reminding:
“Long list of Jewish Child Molestor Rabbis gets no media coverage and Jewish homosexual pedophiles are undisturbed,” 2002: https://100777.com/node/463
“Brooklyn DA releases names of 46 convicted child sex-abusers who terrorized the Orthodox Jewish community from within,” 2013: https://nypost.com/2013/07/21/brooklyn-da-releases-names-of-46-convicted-child-sex-abusers-who-terrorized-the-orthodox-jewish-community-from-within/
“Diaspora pedophiles increasingly use Israel as ‘a haven,’ 2016: https://www.timesofisrael.com/diaspora-pedophiles-increasingly-use-israel-as-a-haven-activists-charge/
“””Any “Muslims” in Papua that are killing Christians are probably not doing it on our dime, or if they have, they probably haven’t been doing it for over a half century.””””
Indonesia gets plenty of aid money from USA , 800 million per year . Indonesia invaded Papua in 1963 , 7 years before Israel liberated Judea. You stand corrected,sir . So now do you care about Papua since it meets your own criteria?
“”””Also, do you have a clue what the Ziofreaks have been doing to Palestinian Christians””””
Palestinians killed by Israel 23,000
Papuans killed but Indonesia 500,000
PS: The aid you speak of if true, ( and it probably isn't), is a drop in the bucket in comparison to what Israel gets, especially if one counts the fact that both world wars were fought as a result of pressure brought on the US by Zionists and Bolsheviks and we all know who were represented in the latter.
Where did you get your figures, anyway?
Please post links to your website where we may review your research, read the articles you have published, the events you have organized or spoken at, where you have brought this issue to the attention of decision makers and the general public.
Thank you in advance, and God bless.
Jews did not “destroy” either Charles Lindbergh or Henry Ford, though they did give them both a certain amount of grief.
Henry Ford died a billionaire at 83, probably the last living billionaire of the First Gilded Age. (The next billionaire publicly acknowledged as such was Daniel K. Ludwig, at least 25 years later, and in greatly debauched currency.) Charles Lindbergh lived to 72 in affluence and died of cancer, but he was hardly a “destroyed” man, unless one believes the Jews gave him cancer-even I’ve never heard that one, and I’m a former late night nut-talk radio listener who has heard an awful lot of conspiracy theories.
Henry Ford was a foppish and irrational man even if one discounts his activities and beliefs regarding the Jews entirely. He insisted his cars have obsolete design features long after they were abandoned elsewhere, and kept the company from rational product development in many ways. He had an irrational opposition to the inline six cylinder engine, because a finance partner he did not like made him build a six cylinder car and he used an incorrectly designed crankshaft that made the engine badly shake. His cars had mechanical brakes long after they had been abandoned everywhere else, and his “revolutionary” flathead V-8 was a poor design that overheated often.
Henry would have personally preferred to make no car besides the Model T until the long-obsolete car quit selling entirely, and walk away from the whole thing. He’d made his money.
The Jews were the least of Henry’s problems.
As for Lindbergh, they hissed and spat at him, but he still pretty much got to do what he wanted. His biggest source of grief was a German, Bruno Hauptmann, who kidnapped and killed his first son.
Ford's battle with jewry included not using bank loans himself, he forced his dealers to finance him.As to Ford cars, Hitler admired Ford who produced a car for 300 dollar, when a German Opel cost 1500 RM.
Dear Brother Nathanael,
If you ever can make the transcontinental trek to Saint Tikhon's Monestary, South Canaan, Pennsylvania and have available time, can you please let me know? From Scranton home, St. Tikhon'S is < 45 minute drive and I'd be honored to meet you.
Every Armistice Day weekend, thousands of Orthodox assemble for prayer and "eats." Inside the church is a large icon of St. Herman of Alaska. Downhill in a beautiful forest area is located a large (sculpted) wooden cross, and close beside is an operable drinking water well commerating... well you know the "living water" story, eh Brother?
As a life long eastern (Byzantine) Catholic, when I go to the Monestary and walk the spiritual grounds, I reflect upon late-Patriarch Nikon's visit, his footsteps.
God bless you.
ChuckOrloski says, “God bless you.”
God bless you too my friend. You live among good people and in an excellent place.
God bless you…
I wish that were true, meaning large numbers of Gentiles were waking up. But if you are part of a culture formed by a Judaizing heresy (WASP and thus the entire Anglosphere) you are not likely to wake up unless something truly horrific happens to you.
I have a friend who is a Christian Zionist. He was raised Episcopalian. As the Anglicans kept moving ever leftward, he decided to leave that denomination. His study of English-speaking Christianity led him to learn about Anglo-Saxon Puritan Judaizing, and then a light bulb went off in his head: Jews were permanently The Chosen Race, even when directly acting to destroy Christian culture, which, he decided could not be truly and fully Christian unless it were promoting Jews as The Chosen Race for all time, that would not be judged as other races would be, because Jews are The Chosen Race, and nothing Jews did could alter that fact - Jews were the first once saved, always saved, and that was by race.
All of his sense of English ancestry is now bound up in his Christian Zionism. He says that the Anglican churches became Liberal because they forgot that what made Cromwell great and what made the British Empire possible was Cromwell's realization that God demanded that Christians act always to help Jews.
So, for him, saving America requires America to do whatever Jews want.
The entire Anglosphere is filled with people like him. Most are not barely churched or are unchurched agnostics, but they still have the Puritan faith that Jews somehow are to be handled with the most possible respect and deference, while almost all 'other' whites are to be treated as harshly as necessary.
WASP culture will always produce masses who are pro-Jewish to the core. And at the same time, since at least the Victorian era, WASP culture also produces large numbers who pro-Arabic/pro-Islamic. Which is also philo-Semtism.
You cannot separate the 'Jewish problem' from the 'WASP problem.' You cannot solve the 'Jewish problem' with WASPs and WASP culture in charge.
Eventually you will be able. WASPS are going to loose, and Jews are going to win
How come that Israeli citizen Kolomojsky has been financing a neo-Nazi battalion “Azov” in Ukraine? — and not a peep from the righteous Israeli anons: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Azov_Battalion
https://digitalempire.wordpress.com/2014/09/07/azov-battalion-sponsored-by-kolomoyskyi/
The Kagans’ (Maidan) revolution of 2014 has brought to Ukraine the neo-Nazi parades and desecration of Jewish cemeteries. – And not a peep from the Lobby. A miracle!
https://ukrainesolidaritycampaign.org/2014/11/19/nazi-desecration-of-monument-at-babyn-yar/
https://www.rt.com/news/399605-far-right-us-ukraine-approach/
Indonesia gets plenty of aid money from USA , 800 million per year . Indonesia invaded Papua in 1963 , 7 years before Israel liberated Judea. You stand corrected,sir . So now do you care about Papua since it meets your own criteria?
""""Also, do you have a clue what the Ziofreaks have been doing to Palestinian Christians""""
Palestinians killed by Israel 23,000
Papuans killed but Indonesia 500,000
Thank you. Now answer my other questions.
PS: The aid you speak of if true, ( and it probably isn’t), is a drop in the bucket in comparison to what Israel gets, especially if one counts the fact that both world wars were fought as a result of pressure brought on the US by Zionists and Bolsheviks and we all know who were represented in the latter.
Where did you get your figures, anyway?
This Anon Troll just makes things up, his figures are pure BS.
For example, this asshole - or any of the other anonymous incarnations repeating the same zionist talking points - mentioned Syria not long ago in its idiotic list;
It then ascribed to Assad and his "Alawite" army( this is a lie in and of itself, Syrian army & paramilitaries are Sunni majority) ALL of the alleged deaths( toll not really known at this point).
So, in a Zionist engineered war of aggression against Syria, really aimed at Iran in the end, these anon scumbags deposit all of the war deaths, large % of which are government soldiers and civilians, on Assad!
In fact, since this is an imposed zio engineered war against Syria, it is fair to say that ALL of the deaths are on Israel & its 5th column in the West.
BTW, the Israeli supported Al Qaeda militants operating near the occupied Golan, have recently been defeated;
Syrian Army Uncovers Israeli-Made Food Supplies In Liberated Beit Jenn
https://muraselon.com/en/2018/01/syrian-army-uncovers-israeli-made-food-supplies-liberated-beit-jenn-video/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4Un006VTag
Henry Ford died a billionaire at 83, probably the last living billionaire of the First Gilded Age. (The next billionaire publicly acknowledged as such was Daniel K. Ludwig, at least 25 years later, and in greatly debauched currency.) Charles Lindbergh lived to 72 in affluence and died of cancer, but he was hardly a "destroyed" man, unless one believes the Jews gave him cancer-even I've never heard that one, and I'm a former late night nut-talk radio listener who has heard an awful lot of conspiracy theories.
Henry Ford was a foppish and irrational man even if one discounts his activities and beliefs regarding the Jews entirely. He insisted his cars have obsolete design features long after they were abandoned elsewhere, and kept the company from rational product development in many ways. He had an irrational opposition to the inline six cylinder engine, because a finance partner he did not like made him build a six cylinder car and he used an incorrectly designed crankshaft that made the engine badly shake. His cars had mechanical brakes long after they had been abandoned everywhere else, and his "revolutionary" flathead V-8 was a poor design that overheated often.
Henry would have personally preferred to make no car besides the Model T until the long-obsolete car quit selling entirely, and walk away from the whole thing. He'd made his money.
The Jews were the least of Henry's problems.
As for Lindbergh, they hissed and spat at him, but he still pretty much got to do what he wanted. His biggest source of grief was a German, Bruno Hauptmann, who kidnapped and killed his first son.
Not likely. More likely is that he was framed.
Indonesia gets plenty of aid money from USA , 800 million per year . Indonesia invaded Papua in 1963 , 7 years before Israel liberated Judea. You stand corrected,sir . So now do you care about Papua since it meets your own criteria?
""""Also, do you have a clue what the Ziofreaks have been doing to Palestinian Christians""""
Palestinians killed by Israel 23,000
Papuans killed but Indonesia 500,000
hay Hasbaraist
Context dude context.
How many Indonesians have a deathly grip on the US congress and it’s corrupt politicians? How many times have the Indonesians successfully lobbied the US to intervene on the basis of “human rights” and “Democracy” like the Zios have ala Iraq/Libya/Syria and now clamoring for Iran
By the way the population of Indonesia is close to 300 million and that of Palestine 5M. I dunno why am I even arguing with an obvious troll like yourself but what the heck
If you prove to me that the ‘Indonesian Lobby’ has even the one-tenth the influence on US congress and foreign policies like that of AIPAC, PNAC and a host of other (mostly zionist) think tanks, I’ll change my name. How many times have US presidential hopefuls danced like butlers in front of a crowd of ‘Indonesian lobbyists’ like they do in front of AIPAC without which they are out?
Make up all the conspiracy theories you want , hey Pol Pot was a crypto Jew and so is Omar Bashir , now in addition to Jews being responsible for WW1 and WW2 (yuk yuk yuk ) they are responsible for the Cambodia and Darfur genocides . Hey why not make Indonesia secretely controlled by Jews then the Papua genocide becomes Israelis fault !!! Genius !!!
But back to reality.
Palestinians killed by Israel 23,000
Papuans killed by Indonesia 500,000
Israel land in dispute 2,000 sqm
138,000 sqm of Papua is occupied by Indonesia.
Listen if you want to toss a word salad to excuse away genocide , well that is your choice.
Make up all the conspiracy theories you want , hey Pol Pot was a crypto Jew and so is Omar Bashir , now in addition to Jews being responsible for WW1 and WW2 (yuk yuk yuk ) they are responsible for the Cambodia and Darfur genocides . Hey why not make Indonesia secretely controlled by Jews then the Papua genocide becomes Israelis fault !!! Genius !!!
But back to reality.
Palestinians killed by Israel 23,000
Papuans killed by Indonesia 500,000
Israel land in dispute 2,000 sqm
138,000 sqm of Papua is occupied by Indonesia.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nN1HOVLf4C0Israel treating al qeda fighters:
http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Report-Israel-treating-al-Qaida-fighters-wounded-in-Syria-civil-war-393862
(Heck I thought America's enemies were Israel's enemies as well but I think this is only good in reverse)A beautiful Syrian christian lady begging the Zionist lapdog (who wouldn't just die of brain cancer already) to not help terrorists but look at that sick smug of his:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMBn0qzw2asTo pretend you are some sort of Christian well wisher is a lost cause dude. Quite a few of your elders were expert in insidious infiltration and weakening the host from within (in a ton of nations they went to) and this is exactly what they are doing now. Destroying the brown Goyim using white ones and then replacing those same white goyim from the brown ones from nations that you've wrecked
Philip Giraldi said:
“Let’s boycott businesses and sport franchises whose owners are particularly fond of Israel’s settlements to send the message that there are consequences.”
So where is the list?
You may not see a list from PG.
He has a pension that would be subject to garnishment. :)
Buy local and know from whom yer buying.
https://bdsmovement.net/get-involved/what-to-boycott
https://bdsmovement.net/
A few years ago three Germans identified themselves as Lindbergh children, the same mother, to avoid misunderstanding.
What this has to do with that jewry in 1933 declared war in Germany, I do not know, simple fact.
That Bernard Baruch was the power behind FDR, read Baruch’s own books.
That FDR from 1932 on prepared war, read Beard, Sol Bloom, or any biography on Frankfurter and Brandeis.
The question if the jews were morally right in trying to remove Hitler, this succeeded, at the cost of a world wide war, or that Hitler was right in reducing jewish influence in Germany, can be debated endlessly.
There is a lot of criticism here on jewish power in the USA.
I wonder if there is much difference with Germany in say 1930.
Trump now threatens to cut off aid to the Palestinians.
As Uri Avnery writes ‘the only language zionists understand is force’.
Does anyone think it is in the USA’s interest to alienate Muslims world wide more from the USA ?
We can go back even further than FDR, to to 1920, and read all about ww1 as a scene in the act of taking over and controlling the world by the bozos, WIlson and Loyd George.
Here's some info from a book you'd find fascinating...
hmm
you mean like ubiquitous corruption and financial chicanery and all the government and cultural institutions being controlled by Jews that use that power and influence to humiliate the German people as they loot the nation and promote spiritual sewage and rot, while using their ill-gotten gains to treat the flower of Germany like their own personal sex toys?
at least the German children working at the brothels in Berlin had starving families to support in the 19320s and 30s, so I guess it's not quite the same.
I don't think most of Harvey Weinstein's victims were desperately impoverished-like so many Germans after the betrayal at Versailles
but other than that, the parallels are so eerily similar that it's quite the 'coincidence', isn't it?
Henry Ford died a billionaire at 83, probably the last living billionaire of the First Gilded Age. (The next billionaire publicly acknowledged as such was Daniel K. Ludwig, at least 25 years later, and in greatly debauched currency.) Charles Lindbergh lived to 72 in affluence and died of cancer, but he was hardly a "destroyed" man, unless one believes the Jews gave him cancer-even I've never heard that one, and I'm a former late night nut-talk radio listener who has heard an awful lot of conspiracy theories.
Henry Ford was a foppish and irrational man even if one discounts his activities and beliefs regarding the Jews entirely. He insisted his cars have obsolete design features long after they were abandoned elsewhere, and kept the company from rational product development in many ways. He had an irrational opposition to the inline six cylinder engine, because a finance partner he did not like made him build a six cylinder car and he used an incorrectly designed crankshaft that made the engine badly shake. His cars had mechanical brakes long after they had been abandoned everywhere else, and his "revolutionary" flathead V-8 was a poor design that overheated often.
Henry would have personally preferred to make no car besides the Model T until the long-obsolete car quit selling entirely, and walk away from the whole thing. He'd made his money.
The Jews were the least of Henry's problems.
As for Lindbergh, they hissed and spat at him, but he still pretty much got to do what he wanted. His biggest source of grief was a German, Bruno Hauptmann, who kidnapped and killed his first son.
Henry Ford Sr., ‘The international Jew, The world’s foremost problem’, 1948, 1995, Boring, Oregon
According to this book Ford in 1933 or so gave up his battle against the judaisation of the USA, when jewry had organised a world wide boycott of Ford cars.
Ford’s battle with jewry included not using bank loans himself, he forced his dealers to finance him.
As to Ford cars, Hitler admired Ford who produced a car for 300 dollar, when a German Opel cost 1500 RM.
They usually tend to initiate personal attacks on people, make dumb comments that they think are clever, and never address the subject at hand. They get their information from mass media sites and think of themselves as informed. They are easily recognized because they repeat what they hear on TV as if they have some sort of fabulous insight, and will even attempt to defend their half-baked opinions.
They rarely attempt to address any question or issue with anything substantial, but instead respond with ridiculous arguments that are off topic or they twist and misinterpret what a person has written in a puerile attempt to make the other person seem ridiculous. Their favorite weapon is mockery and the best defense is to ignore them or to mock them as well, but that's usually a waste of everyone's time.
As for "Counterpunch" it is merely the name of an internet comment site. It used to be quite informative until one of the founders died. The word itself means to hit or strike back, and they used to attempt to debunk the mass media foolishness.
jacques sheete, thanks for the clarification. I must learn to use these terms correctly.
A troll is a feisty but incompetent person prone to snide, snotty ad hominem attacks
in lieu of substantive, creative and cogent debate. A lightweight asshole, in other words,
or maybe just a cowardly pest, but a matter of no real concern. I see. I wonder, is this
a recent term in common parlance, and is it widely used? I’ve watched a little television
news and that seems to be all there is, trolls. Speaking of which, I saw this piece on U Tube
where Bill Maher got set straight on a linguistic apartheid issue by some guy who calls himself
Ice Cube. How could you take yourself seriously if your mother put a tag like that on you?
What kind of birth did she have? Seeing that was funny though disgusting and it comes to mind now.
Counterpunch is, as I thought, a riposte or rebuttal. I’ll look for the website (when I quit talkin’.)
Thank you, jacques sheete.
You actually provided a better definition of the modern day definition of "troll" than I did! Which is the main reason why I have never allowed a TV in my house, and have not watched a total of 10 minutes of that mind sewage in 5 decades.
As to Ice Cube, I know absolutely nothing, and don't want to, but I suspect the name is one chosen to be deliberately provocative and was not given by its mother. A stage name, in fact.
jacques sheete, yes, I see what you mean. Does one need more than five or six exclamation marks?
Adolf Hitler.
Do what you have to. If you don't enjoy the sparring, then it may be best to lay low. Each to his own. That's an apt description of our masters, for sure.
Got it. No es problema.
Wally, thanks a lot for these references and the newspaper montage. I’ll look into them all, but it’ll take a few days. Since learning to respond on this site, I’m already 3 weeks behind on being pissed off. I learned what a troll is, by the way. jacques sheete told me. They don’t bite; they don’t have teeth.
By the way, I see the news clipping from 1939 on Masaryk. In 1939 he was already “working on the Zionist cause” like a little trooper. Did you read David Irving’s book Churchill’s War? Winston got a lot of support from Jews, including Masaryk.
Ain’t that the truth!
I’d like to see some figures showing that Indonesians have a death grip on the criminal Federal Reserve and Supreme Court, the media, Hollywood,big banks, major corporations, the porn industry, gambling industry, liquor industry, weapons manufacturers, “security” outfits, colleges and universities, unions, that their generals have free run of the Pentagon, and their agents control the State Department and practically every other major branch of the Federal government, that any Indonesians influence US elections at all levels and that Indonesia sends our so called reps to probably mandatory brainwashing/ PR junkets to their country, and how many Indonesians have ever stolen nuclear triggers and other nuclear weapons tech and material, bombed US ships, assassinated important US leaders, and how many AIPAC equivalents Indonesia sponsors.
I’d like also to know who benefits from the money he claims the US sends to Indonesia and who benefits from the death and carnage there. I bet the answer is that there are a lot of parallels between the Indonesian leadership and say, Saddam Hussein and other US/Zio puppets, and that the beneficiaries share more than a few similarities as well.
I bet Mr Giraldi could steer us to some reliable sources of info on that, and hope he does. This could get interesting. I bet there are others here who could do likewise since I’m a newbie on this particular subject.
Predicted response: crickets!
Make it clear, any further aid (of any kind) will be dependent on:
1) Immediate halt of all actions by occupation forces.
2) Immediate start of process (to be completed within the year) to commit to a UN-monitored plebiscite of the occupied population in order to determine what status they would like with their territory.
3) Commitment to abide by results of #2.
Let's be principled across the board and make a list of all countries (and disputed territories) that fall under the above criteria. Problem solved, right?
Peace.
It seems to me that what is in need of fixing is the near total neglect of the Soviet crimes that took the lives of millions before Hitler even took power, and which Hitler pointed to as likely to occur in the rest o Europe if the Communist threat was not extinguished by forceful means.
1. No they didn’t, there is no proof. There are simply no enormous human remains to be seen, they are alleged to be in vast mass graves which Jews claim to know the exact locations of, but we see nothing.
2. Nonsense, no proof. Only biased, conflict of interest Zionist claims.
3. No he does not. He rejects alleged ‘gassing’ at Auschwitz / Birkenau, and having gotten a curious early release from an Austrian prison, he now says the he ‘believes’ in the claims about the Reinhardt camps, which there is no proof of either. Actually, he seems to be intentionally ridiculous in his assertions. IBTW, says he has never researched the ‘holocaust’.
4. Again, absolute BS, there is no proof whatsoever.
5. Which “translation” of Mein Kampf are you referring to? There’s a reason why Zionists fight release of the unaltered original.
6. The debunked / fabricated ‘Table Talk’? I didn’t think I’d hear about that farce that even the mainstream have let go of.
I assume you get your info. from the usual biased Zionist sources, but I do recommend you free yourself from such easily demolished lies.
It’s difficult to debate details like this at Unz.com for obvious reasons, but I do challenge you to debate these points that have have been handled effortlessly, repeatedly, as well as others at the no name calling CODOH Forum: http://forum.codoh.com
You can post to existing threads on each of these or start new ones, your call.
Remember, you will be challenged to substantiate your beliefs. That forum is rigorous in a good way, it’s not a childish food fight like others.
And the CODOH main site has researched, scholary works: http://www.codoh.com
Must reads:
Holocaust Handbooks & Documentaries
http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?main_page=1
Thanks.
Hey, thanks for bringing this up. The death and carnage there seem to be a result of the usual suspects, and I’m somewhat surprised ( yup!) that you seem to have missed the point.
If that source is correct, and it is probably much more reliable than any you can provide, then I must say that the scenario described follows a familiar pattern, no? It looks as if the usual suspects may be getting a pretty good bang for the buck there.
“To protect Western interests…,” whatever could that mean??? Whooda thunk????
Again, I’m very appreciative that you introduced this subject!!!
Yes, there is no relationship between Indonesia and Israel.
You can bet there is much more to know, no? The plot do thicken, methinks.
I admire your passion too in debunking the most dangerous myth of all times that can destroy lives, careers and heck even get you killed by your own people who are so slavish
Nevertheless, you should also focus on other sites (here you are mostly preaching to the converted IMHO) like Breitbart, American conservative and the likes where there are lots of foolish 'alt-righters' (like Attila the hen here) who worship the Israelis and love and admire them perhaps even more than Jesus
Just a thought and if you are already doing that, Kudos to you!
Thank you, Hog.
Yes, I’ve been attacked & threatened many, many times, in more ways than one. Which simply confirms that informed Revisionists like myself are right.
Certainly this site is generally tolerant and astute than others. That is except for the hapless goy, Anatoly Karlin, and the phony Stever Sailer. They just do not allow Revisionist posts even when those posts are completely on topic to the discussion at hand. Shame on them. Some just can’t handle the truth.
I certainly do post at other sites, plenty. Zionist dominated Breitbart has banned Revisionist posts, I’ve tried. I do like their conservative views, but they are still essentially Israel / Jew centric. Jews like to work all sides of the debates, as I’m sure everyone already knows.There are other ‘holocaust’ debate sites, but the childish name calling, intentionally distracting posts, ans the dodging of legit challenges is simply pathetic and a waste of time. Behavior like that is intentional, purposely done.
Sites: Dally Caller, American Thinker, American Mirror, Prison Planet, PJ Media, Grabien news, & Prison Planet are much more tolerant.
But posting to MSM media sites is pretty much hopeless. Censorship is on the increase because we are making inroads.
Join us at the CODOH Forum & speak up. It’s over when enough of us we say it’s over.
http://forum.codoh.com
Holocaust Handbooks & Documentaries
http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?main_page=1
New eye opening video from CODOH:
Probing the Holocaust, pt. 1
Cheers.
Are you sure Anatoly Karlin is a gentile?
https://www.ancestry.com/name-origin?surname=karlin
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karlin_(surname)
Call me a cynic…
Normally, in my experience, voluminous volubility is much more characteristic of our friends. What could possibly account for the sudden turn to taciturnity in this case?
"Let’s boycott businesses and sport franchises whose owners are particularly fond of Israel’s settlements to send the message that there are consequences."
So where is the list? :D
So where is the list?
You may not see a list from PG.
He has a pension that would be subject to garnishment.
Dear Anon, You raise an important and troubling issue that we all should be concerned about.
Please post links to your website where we may review your research, read the articles you have published, the events you have organized or spoken at, where you have brought this issue to the attention of decision makers and the general public.
Thank you in advance, and God bless.
Make up all the conspiracy theories you want , hey Pol Pot was a crypto Jew and so is Omar Bashir , now in addition to Jews being responsible for WW1 and WW2 (yuk yuk yuk ) they are responsible for the Cambodia and Darfur genocides . Hey why not make Indonesia secretely controlled by Jews then the Papua genocide becomes Israelis fault !!! Genius !!!
But back to reality.
Palestinians killed by Israel 23,000
Papuans killed by Indonesia 500,000
Israel land in dispute 2,000 sqm
138,000 sqm of Papua is occupied by Indonesia.
You seem to be too concerned with Christian lives. However, not any semetic Christians I’m sure. The way the Zionist lobby literally begged for the deliberate destruction of Iraq knowing all too well it’ll be terrible for the Iraqis and even worse for the 2M christians there, you out yourself
And now when the chosen nation allies with Saudi Arabia, treats and trains al qeda soldiers in it’s hospitals all in the hope of toppling Assad, you know the Syrian Christians are not heaping ‘hallelujah’ on the Chosen nation and the Chosen people
Heck Syria’s Bishop has openly said that had it not been for the bravery of Assad and Russia’s timely help they would have been wiped off the map through proxies the Chosen nation and it’s lapdogs in DC and Riyadh have unleashed
Here’s NuttyYahoo literally begging the US congress to attack Iraq:
Israel treating al qeda fighters:
http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Report-Israel-treating-al-Qaida-fighters-wounded-in-Syria-civil-war-393862
(Heck I thought America’s enemies were Israel’s enemies as well but I think this is only good in reverse)
A beautiful Syrian christian lady begging the Zionist lapdog (who wouldn’t just die of brain cancer already) to not help terrorists but look at that sick smug of his:
To pretend you are some sort of Christian well wisher is a lost cause dude. Quite a few of your elders were expert in insidious infiltration and weakening the host from within (in a ton of nations they went to) and this is exactly what they are doing now. Destroying the brown Goyim using white ones and then replacing those same white goyim from the brown ones from nations that you’ve wrecked
Assad visits wounded Syrian Christian veterans with his family, Homs' province countryside.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTYFxNbJaNI
After the US supported Al-Qaeda militias were defeated in Aleppo city;
Syria: Jubilant Syrians gather for Christmas celebration in west Aleppo
Notice the flags and portraits; Syrian, Russian and Hezbollah flags; Assad, Putin, Hassan Nasrallah portraits.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYiJF5OCgFQ
Yes, I've been attacked & threatened many, many times, in more ways than one. Which simply confirms that informed Revisionists like myself are right.Certainly this site is generally tolerant and astute than others. That is except for the hapless goy, Anatoly Karlin, and the phony Stever Sailer. They just do not allow Revisionist posts even when those posts are completely on topic to the discussion at hand. Shame on them. Some just can't handle the truth.I certainly do post at other sites, plenty. Zionist dominated Breitbart has banned Revisionist posts, I've tried. :-) I do like their conservative views, but they are still essentially Israel / Jew centric. Jews like to work all sides of the debates, as I'm sure everyone already knows.There are other 'holocaust' debate sites, but the childish name calling, intentionally distracting posts, ans the dodging of legit challenges is simply pathetic and a waste of time. Behavior like that is intentional, purposely done.Sites: Dally Caller, American Thinker, American Mirror, Prison Planet, PJ Media, Grabien news, & Prison Planet are much more tolerant.
But posting to MSM media sites is pretty much hopeless. Censorship is on the increase because we are making inroads.Join us at the CODOH Forum & speak up. It's over when enough of us we say it's over.
http://forum.codoh.com
Holocaust Handbooks & Documentaries
http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?main_page=1
New eye opening video from CODOH:
Probing the Holocaust, pt. 1Cheers.
What kind of threats are these? Do they cross the line as well (threats of Physical harm and more)? I’m sure you are taking sufficient precautions. It’s sad that you have to fear such rats who use your own people through threats,blackmail and coercion to destroy you if you expose their lie.
I don’t live in the states any more but still I’ve had my posts about them completely removed from FB if it gets too hot to handle (as in the truth, breaching the red holocaust line not because it is profane or anything). I think I’m already in their sight but I am afraid for my family more than myself. These guys have no shame I’m afraid and their reach is literally around the world.
Their tentacles have a global reach (perhaps not so much in Russia or Iran) and it is no wonder the anti-Christ would rise from among-st them. They truly deserve the (dis)honor (sic).
Emails & phone calls to relatives & friends. Threats to report me to the FBI, Homeland Security, etc.
You name it, I've received it. Not to come off as a martyr, I hope.
As I said, it makes me more determined, it re-confirms that I am doing the right thing.
We're winning this fight.
www.codoh.com
You may not see a list from PG.
He has a pension that would be subject to garnishment. :)
iffen is just the kind of deadbeat who would know about garnishments.
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2000/10/jews-and-arabs-share-recent-ancestry
Leave the European civilization alone.
Unfortunately many people take the Khazar theory to the extreme
and think 9/10 Jews are Khazars. There are no “Khazars” today (or very little).
Some may have Khazar ancestry, but that is irrelevant.
Before people jump on the Khazar bandwagon they should read several studies (not 1 or 2).
Because there is still no consensus.
That civilization is 1000 years old anyway, they have mixed with various other groups and Jews.
They are Jews and most have semitic ancestry I would bet.
Whatever you say my sweet "Cow Worshiping" Semite.....
Blessed be HaShem!
The "Khazars" didn't convert to Judaism until 500 AD, so the theory goes. That's 500 years after Christ died on the cross, just to be clear for any evangelicals who might be reading this.
SO, again for the sub-90 IQ types, that means that the Jews who Christ CLEARLY said were the spawn of Satan, that is, devils in the flesh, were most certainly NOT Khazars. They wouldn't arrive for another 500 years.
And even if they were, by some unknown history, Khazars, Christ said the creatures who purport to be "Abraham's seed" were, in fact, "liars and murderers, FROM THE BEGINNING, who abide not in the truth, as there is no truth in them".
That single sentence not only kills the Khazar theory, but everything else the Jews say.
The Khazars were Jews, yes. We got it. But the commutative property does not apply. The "Jews" are not merely Khazars.
Nice try, though.
Then there was Noah and de deluge.
This stuff is, ahhh, "interesting."
shucks, that changes everything!
well then, I guess it's OK for them to murder the Palestinian Muslims and Christians and steal their land and torture their children and harvest their organs and commit acts of war against the people of the United States and Syria and Lebanon and assassinate Iranian scientists and corrupt our Senate and House and president to wage Eternal Wars for Israel, and always based on lies, because Bibi has a relative somewhere who someone said had some Semitic blood !
If so, then of course they can lead the planet to another global conflagration and see millions upon millions of innocent souls slaughtered and maimed, just as they did with the first two world wars. Because after all, some of them might have Semitic ancestry 'you bet'.
Donmeh Jew ?
Marrano Jew ?
Controlled by Jews ?Many more ways they can circle jerk if they don't like the guy after a week or so at the job . Its funny to watch emasculated White nationalists go bottoms up , put on pouty lipstick and transform themselves into cucks4islam !!
This motley crew is easily triggered. More easily than fugly purple haired lesbians teaching woymn’s studies at a crappy State U.
And trigger happy as well.
How're the rabies treatments going?
So that leaves the public to look after their own interests themselves. Forget the government.
A good start would be an Anti-War Demonstration (remember what they were?) protesting against present and future US wars - for the harm - the cost - the illegality - the WMD fraud and the load of other negative consequences.
And Anti-War speech and activism is more "Peace Speech" than "Hate Speech" + old SJW's may reflect on their younger days, and decide that this kind of action has more appeal than their current Neocon friends and Transgender toilet issues.
Anti-war demos are too easily disparaged and achieve little, the invasion of Iraq proved that. General strikes on the other hand interrupt commerce and fracture cohesion among the elite, while civil disobedience in the form of massed slow pedestrians at strategic intersections can paralyse entire cities.
Once that's clear, it depends on how large a demonstration is, and how well it's prepared. It needs o be the right place, allow people to travel there, give them enough prior warning, be publicized and be organized for large numbers of people - and not be pro Republican or pro Democratic, in other words a non-political open invitation to everybody opposed to ME wars.
Spontaneous demonstrations don't work, but organized ones rotating around the US could have some success. A lot of water has gone under the bridge since the 1st Iraq war and the consequences and cost have become much clearer to the public, who's views are still being ignored by Washington.
General strikes worked in the first half of the 20thCentury with powerful leftist movements often inspired by Bolshevism which 1) are now burnt out 2) were full of hopeless totalitarian ideas like "Dictatorship of the Proletariat" 3) alienate traditional Conservatives that want nothing to do with them.
Civil disobedience forces police intervention and probably wouldn't appeal to the majority of the public either.
Clyde says, “Let’s hope that the Iranian regime implodes. The current uprising and protests are looking good. Hopefully Saudi and Israel are helping them along via well placed subversion. There are many ways to dismantle a rogue regime of never-took-a-bath Ayatollahs.”
No, my sweet “Cow Worshiper” not even in your wet dreams, with your I.Q. try to learn what is Fake News and what is REAL News.
Now some REAL News. Half of GCC is in the arms of Iran. The other half will join Iran too, as KSA has agreed with Iran, they are going to remove derogatory references from the Six Authenticated Hearsay Books.
No Muslim will sell out Quds. You should see how complimentary the Shia and Sunni Preachers are about each other in Arab countries, especially in GCC.
Good times are ahead. Trump put a knife in Netanyahu back by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The Shia and Sunni were one before, now they are conjoined.
Blessed be HaShem!
Say, Tammy, What does “echad” mean?
SolontoCroesus says, “iffen is just the kind of deadbeat who would know about garnishments.”
iffen is our sweet little “Cow Worshiper”……
iffen my sweet little “Cow Worshiper” always be called as little “Cow Worshiper” on UNZ site.
And, his big brother Gasme 214 I.Q. will be called as big “Cow Worshiper”. From now on, all his kind always be called “Cow Worshiper” on UNZ site.
This will be not include good people like Ron Unz whom the Holy Quran refers as bani/banu Israel (People of Israel – Jacob)
Blessed be HaShem! (Blessed be The Name!)
and think 9/10 Jews are Khazars. There are no "Khazars" today (or very little).
Some may have Khazar ancestry, but that is irrelevant.
Before people jump on the Khazar bandwagon they should read several studies (not 1 or 2).
Because there is still no consensus.
That civilization is 1000 years old anyway, they have mixed with various other groups and Jews.
They are Jews and most have semitic ancestry I would bet.
polskijoe says, “They are Jews and most have semitic ancestry I would bet.”
Whatever you say my sweet “Cow Worshiping” Semite…..
Blessed be HaShem!
George W Bush, Sheldon Adelson, Paul Singer and the Neo-Conservative faction of the Republican Party were responsible for the deaths of thousands of American soldiers. There were also tens of thousands of American soldiers wounded in the Iraq War debacle.
President Trump should focus on deporting all the illegal alien invaders currently in the United States. President Trump should call for the complete and total shutdown of all legal immigration into the United States. President Trump should be working on building a wall on the border between the United States and Mexico.
President Trump should not be looking to drag the US military into more unnecessary wars in the Middle East or West Asia on behalf of Israel.
https://twitter.com/pnehlen/status/948302588226785280
And Paul Nehlen lost overwhelmingly to that traitorous bastard Paul Ryan in Wisconsin.
Any hope for a republic with voters this stupid who keep putting in power those who will harm them and their posterity while ignoring those who want to help them?
AnOnYmOuS says, “Say, Tammy, What does “echad” mean?”
In the real Semite Arabic language One is Wahid, which is a number which can be multiplied and make 3 and divided and make 1/3.
Ahad (echad) is “a complete unit, which nothing like it exists”.
So, God is a Complete Unit and None Exists like Him. One and Only One, and Nothing like unto Him.
Blessed be The Name!
In Hebrew Number 1 is echad!
They usually tend to initiate personal attacks on people, make dumb comments that they think are clever, and never address the subject at hand. They get their information from mass media sites and think of themselves as informed. They are easily recognized because they repeat what they hear on TV as if they have some sort of fabulous insight, and will even attempt to defend their half-baked opinions.
They rarely attempt to address any question or issue with anything substantial, but instead respond with ridiculous arguments that are off topic or they twist and misinterpret what a person has written in a puerile attempt to make the other person seem ridiculous. Their favorite weapon is mockery and the best defense is to ignore them or to mock them as well, but that's usually a waste of everyone's time.
As for "Counterpunch" it is merely the name of an internet comment site. It used to be quite informative until one of the founders died. The word itself means to hit or strike back, and they used to attempt to debunk the mass media foolishness.
I generally agree with everything you say, however, as a working definition, a “troll” in Internet parlance is simply:
Troll — Someone who pretends to be someone or something he’s NOT, for the purpose of enforcing a contrary narrative.
Also, I think you’re wrong about trolls being uneducated and ignorant. The better hasbarists are often very intelligent and do an excellent job of mimicking the Goyishe qualities they seek to mock or defame.
I could name names, but our Goyishe truth-sensors spot them instantly. That’s something the Hasbara crowd will NEVER understand……..
Has USA ever seen a general strike?
And hasn’t the Fiend disabled or insured against the possibility of a general strike by dividing the populace against itself — Black vs White , female vs male, Anglo/ earlier immigrants vs new immigrants, etc.
We in the “opposition” need a galvanizing event. — heh, that’s probably Trump’s insurance policy: assassinate him & the nation will explode.
What about a mock trial. Uugely publicized Trial of the Neocons for treason, incitement etc, call it Nuremberg 2.0, followed by lynching in effigy
and think 9/10 Jews are Khazars. There are no "Khazars" today (or very little).
Some may have Khazar ancestry, but that is irrelevant.
Before people jump on the Khazar bandwagon they should read several studies (not 1 or 2).
Because there is still no consensus.
That civilization is 1000 years old anyway, they have mixed with various other groups and Jews.
They are Jews and most have semitic ancestry I would bet.
The “Jews are Khazars” theory doesn’t withstand the scrutiny of a six-year-old.
The “Khazars” didn’t convert to Judaism until 500 AD, so the theory goes. That’s 500 years after Christ died on the cross, just to be clear for any evangelicals who might be reading this.
SO, again for the sub-90 IQ types, that means that the Jews who Christ CLEARLY said were the spawn of Satan, that is, devils in the flesh, were most certainly NOT Khazars. They wouldn’t arrive for another 500 years.
And even if they were, by some unknown history, Khazars, Christ said the creatures who purport to be “Abraham’s seed” were, in fact, “liars and murderers, FROM THE BEGINNING, who abide not in the truth, as there is no truth in them”.
That single sentence not only kills the Khazar theory, but everything else the Jews say.
The Khazars were Jews, yes. We got it. But the commutative property does not apply. The “Jews” are not merely Khazars.
Nice try, though.
Todays Jews are Jews. Semites mixed with other places they lived in. They act the same way they did as during Jesus times. Its them with some newer ancestry.
Jews and Arabs are related. Yep that includes most Askhenazis.
(some Khazars did apparently adopt Judaism but nothing like Askhenazi are all Khazars thing).
I dont care much for either Arabs or Jews. They both work to mess with Europeans.
Yeah, so what?
I could call myself the daughter of Mother Theresa, and I’d laugh at anyone who believed it.
What it has to do with Jews declaring war on Germany, which is a true and simple fact, is this that anyone who dares criticize “Jews” gets treated to lies, defamation, mockery, humiliation, etc.
One of the favorite ways used to smear a person is to accuse him or her of being a crackpot or some sort of sexual deviant to one degree or another.
Lindbergh, in a 1941 speech in Des Moines pointed out that Jews had an issue with the Nazis and that although he sympathized with the sentiment, he essentially said that it was not a sufficient issue for Americans to get involved in their war.
As a result, the lies and smears continue to this day. In fact, to add insult to injury, I bet the three you’re talking about are Ashkenazi with no trace of being remotely related to any Lindbergh. Typically, too I bet they even claim to have DNA “evidence” for it.
I bet that the whole claim is a distortion of reality created, in fact, to establish a misunderstanding. And a paycheck as well.
If I recall correctly, even JC, a rabbi, and one of them, was called a crackpot and the son of a prostitute. Anyone see a pattern here?
Does this answer your question?
You are correct. However, sadly, I bet not 1 in 100,000 has ever heard of any of those guys and maybe 10% of them have a clue as to what they were all about.
We can go back even further than FDR, to to 1920, and read all about ww1 as a scene in the act of taking over and controlling the world by the bozos, WIlson and Loyd George.
Here’s some info from a book you’d find fascinating…
"Let’s boycott businesses and sport franchises whose owners are particularly fond of Israel’s settlements to send the message that there are consequences."
So where is the list? :D
No need for a list. If it’s big, it’s probably bad.
Buy local and know from whom yer buying.
A troll is a feisty but incompetent person prone to snide, snotty ad hominem attacks
in lieu of substantive, creative and cogent debate. A lightweight asshole, in other words,
or maybe just a cowardly pest, but a matter of no real concern. I see. I wonder, is this
a recent term in common parlance, and is it widely used? I've watched a little television
news and that seems to be all there is, trolls. Speaking of which, I saw this piece on U Tube
where Bill Maher got set straight on a linguistic apartheid issue by some guy who calls himself
Ice Cube. How could you take yourself seriously if your mother put a tag like that on you?
What kind of birth did she have? Seeing that was funny though disgusting and it comes to mind now.Counterpunch is, as I thought, a riposte or rebuttal. I'll look for the website (when I quit talkin'.)Thank you, jacques sheete.
Thank you, Sir!
You actually provided a better definition of the modern day definition of “troll” than I did!
Which is the main reason why I have never allowed a TV in my house, and have not watched a total of 10 minutes of that mind sewage in 5 decades.
As to Ice Cube, I know absolutely nothing, and don’t want to, but I suspect the name is one chosen to be deliberately provocative and was not given by its mother. A stage name, in fact.
You are both very quick and very perceptive and I suspect your question is rhetorical.
That data mining dump should be boycotted by anyone with 2 or more functioning brain cells. More trash from the parasite clique.
But only second hand. One has to have a job to be vulnerable to them.
and think 9/10 Jews are Khazars. There are no "Khazars" today (or very little).
Some may have Khazar ancestry, but that is irrelevant.
Before people jump on the Khazar bandwagon they should read several studies (not 1 or 2).
Because there is still no consensus.
That civilization is 1000 years old anyway, they have mixed with various other groups and Jews.
They are Jews and most have semitic ancestry I would bet.
Hey, we’re all supposed to have had one set of parents, no?
Then there was Noah and de deluge.
This stuff is, ahhh, “interesting.”
Yes, I've been attacked & threatened many, many times, in more ways than one. Which simply confirms that informed Revisionists like myself are right.Certainly this site is generally tolerant and astute than others. That is except for the hapless goy, Anatoly Karlin, and the phony Stever Sailer. They just do not allow Revisionist posts even when those posts are completely on topic to the discussion at hand. Shame on them. Some just can't handle the truth.I certainly do post at other sites, plenty. Zionist dominated Breitbart has banned Revisionist posts, I've tried. :-) I do like their conservative views, but they are still essentially Israel / Jew centric. Jews like to work all sides of the debates, as I'm sure everyone already knows.There are other 'holocaust' debate sites, but the childish name calling, intentionally distracting posts, ans the dodging of legit challenges is simply pathetic and a waste of time. Behavior like that is intentional, purposely done.Sites: Dally Caller, American Thinker, American Mirror, Prison Planet, PJ Media, Grabien news, & Prison Planet are much more tolerant.
But posting to MSM media sites is pretty much hopeless. Censorship is on the increase because we are making inroads.Join us at the CODOH Forum & speak up. It's over when enough of us we say it's over.
http://forum.codoh.com
Holocaust Handbooks & Documentaries
http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?main_page=1
New eye opening video from CODOH:
Probing the Holocaust, pt. 1Cheers.
Wally: “That is except for the hapless goy, Anatoly Karlin, and the phony Stever Sailer. They just do not allow Revisionist posts…”
Are you sure Anatoly Karlin is a gentile?
https://www.ancestry.com/name-origin?surname=karlin
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karlin_(surname)
Well your crew seems to be permanently triggered.
And trigger happy as well.
How’re the rabies treatments going?
https://www.blazingcatfur.ca/2018/01/03/trump-warns-he-could-end-aid-to-palestinians-saying-they-show-no-appreciation-for-payments-and-dont-even-want-to-negotiate-peace/
It is useless to ask you for decency
Troll --- Someone who pretends to be someone or something he's NOT, for the purpose of enforcing a contrary narrative.
Also, I think you're wrong about trolls being uneducated and ignorant. The better hasbarists are often very intelligent and do an excellent job of mimicking the Goyishe qualities they seek to mock or defame.
I could name names, but our Goyishe truth-sensors spot them instantly. That's something the Hasbara crowd will NEVER understand........
I’ve been known to be wrong on occasion!
However, I’m continuously shocked at real life demonstrations of the fact that people with high IQs can be so stupid , misinformed and wrong so often. They can be well schooled yet be completely uneducated and ignorant about anything outside of their field. Case in point: our own thersitical troll who claims an IQ of 204, otherwise dubbed (by Bro Nathaniel, I think), as The Maven for his casuistry. It’s sad/funny/tragic.
All of my neighbors are that way. They are all professionals, and not one of them has a clue about anything outside of their areas of training. The really sad part is that, to a person, they think that because they are successful in their fields, that they are authorities on nearly everything.To a person they get their info from the tube and other forms of mass media. How bright izzat?
For instance, some of them are pissed at me for having voted for Trump, which I didn’t, and others for having voted for Hillary, which I also didn’t do either. Would any truly educated and well informed person vote for either of them? Despite their naive attitudes, and pissiness, we all get along well, but I get a huge kick outta flummoxing them by laughing at their claims that casting ballots has any meaning.
Intelligent, yes, but ignorant as H*11.
Agree and thank goodness for that! Every time they open their mouths or tap a key, they expose themselves. They simply cannot resist, and the more they expose themselves…
Peace.
The American as well as the West as a whole are completely under the control of the Israeli cabal. As it stands today organized Jewish and Muslim gangs are dominating most of the world. Only Japan, China, and few ex-USSR nations are not completely dominated by the two evil fanatic cults of Islam, and Zionism.
Weimar Germany = ZUSA today ?
hmm
you mean like ubiquitous corruption and financial chicanery and all the government and cultural institutions being controlled by Jews that use that power and influence to humiliate the German people as they loot the nation and promote spiritual sewage and rot, while using their ill-gotten gains to treat the flower of Germany like their own personal sex toys?
at least the German children working at the brothels in Berlin had starving families to support in the 19320s and 30s, so I guess it’s not quite the same.
I don’t think most of Harvey Weinstein’s victims were desperately impoverished-like so many Germans after the betrayal at Versailles
but other than that, the parallels are so eerily similar that it’s quite the ‘coincidence’, isn’t it?
What would you like them to do to help Christians ?Identify the trouble zones where Christians suffer the worst persecution , advocate for the end to the genocide of Christians in Nigerian occupied Biafra, Indonesian occupied Papua and Sudanese occupied Darfur . Brother Nathanael does the opposite. He refuses to talk about Christian genocide ( 2 million Christians killed in Biafra ) ( 1 million Christians killed in Darfur ) ( half a million Christians killed in Papua ) . He actively runs a smoke screen for furthering Christian genocide by preaching and obsessing about Jews at the expense of poor Christians being killed at the hands of dangerous regimes. A" Christian" website run by a Christian preacher that is mostly Jewish content ? No content about millions of Christians being killed in ongoing genocides ?Does this show a man that cares about his Christian "brothers" ?
Brother Nathanael does the opposite. He refuses to talk about Christian genocide
Hmm – I suspect a rat here – a twofaced conman – a Jew.
Brother Nathanael was born a Jew – given his history – it is natural for him to be about Jew issues with Christians.
Who is naive enough to really think that anon’s words are genuine?
Think Peace — Art
"Let’s boycott businesses and sport franchises whose owners are particularly fond of Israel’s settlements to send the message that there are consequences."
So where is the list? :D
you can start here
https://bdsmovement.net/get-involved/what-to-boycott
https://bdsmovement.net/
and think 9/10 Jews are Khazars. There are no "Khazars" today (or very little).
Some may have Khazar ancestry, but that is irrelevant.
Before people jump on the Khazar bandwagon they should read several studies (not 1 or 2).
Because there is still no consensus.
That civilization is 1000 years old anyway, they have mixed with various other groups and Jews.
They are Jews and most have semitic ancestry I would bet.
oh!
shucks, that changes everything!
well then, I guess it’s OK for them to murder the Palestinian Muslims and Christians and steal their land and torture their children and harvest their organs and commit acts of war against the people of the United States and Syria and Lebanon and assassinate Iranian scientists and corrupt our Senate and House and president to wage Eternal Wars for Israel, and always based on lies, because Bibi has a relative somewhere who someone said had some Semitic blood !
If so, then of course they can lead the planet to another global conflagration and see millions upon millions of innocent souls slaughtered and maimed, just as they did with the first two world wars. Because after all, some of them might have Semitic ancestry ‘you bet’.
Im not.
Im just pointing out that they have semitic ancestry nothing else.
PS: The aid you speak of if true, ( and it probably isn't), is a drop in the bucket in comparison to what Israel gets, especially if one counts the fact that both world wars were fought as a result of pressure brought on the US by Zionists and Bolsheviks and we all know who were represented in the latter.
Where did you get your figures, anyway?
Hey Jacques,
This Anon Troll just makes things up, his figures are pure BS.
For example, this asshole – or any of the other anonymous incarnations repeating the same zionist talking points – mentioned Syria not long ago in its idiotic list;
It then ascribed to Assad and his “Alawite” army( this is a lie in and of itself, Syrian army & paramilitaries are Sunni majority) ALL of the alleged deaths( toll not really known at this point).
So, in a Zionist engineered war of aggression against Syria, really aimed at Iran in the end, these anon scumbags deposit all of the war deaths, large % of which are government soldiers and civilians, on Assad!
In fact, since this is an imposed zio engineered war against Syria, it is fair to say that ALL of the deaths are on Israel & its 5th column in the West.
BTW, the Israeli supported Al Qaeda militants operating near the occupied Golan, have recently been defeated;
Syrian Army Uncovers Israeli-Made Food Supplies In Liberated Beit Jenn
https://muraselon.com/en/2018/01/syrian-army-uncovers-israeli-made-food-supplies-liberated-beit-jenn-video/
This is one of the diseases of the age. Wikipedia has made a faux-scholar out of everybody.
Peace.
https://memegenerator.net/img/instances/41720527/bwahahahahaha.jpg
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/375065475190187826/
It is useless to ask you for decency
Great post, JS.
Predicted response: crickets!
Ignorant piece, apparently written by an athiest. Ergo, worthless.
The "Khazars" didn't convert to Judaism until 500 AD, so the theory goes. That's 500 years after Christ died on the cross, just to be clear for any evangelicals who might be reading this.
SO, again for the sub-90 IQ types, that means that the Jews who Christ CLEARLY said were the spawn of Satan, that is, devils in the flesh, were most certainly NOT Khazars. They wouldn't arrive for another 500 years.
And even if they were, by some unknown history, Khazars, Christ said the creatures who purport to be "Abraham's seed" were, in fact, "liars and murderers, FROM THE BEGINNING, who abide not in the truth, as there is no truth in them".
That single sentence not only kills the Khazar theory, but everything else the Jews say.
The Khazars were Jews, yes. We got it. But the commutative property does not apply. The "Jews" are not merely Khazars.
Nice try, though.
Umm… Im not a supporter of Khazar theory (on steriods) as claimed by Muslims and a few others. (that all Askhanazi are from Khazaria 500ad- 1000 ad).
Todays Jews are Jews. Semites mixed with other places they lived in. They act the same way they did as during Jesus times. Its them with some newer ancestry.
Jews and Arabs are related. Yep that includes most Askhenazis.
(some Khazars did apparently adopt Judaism but nothing like Askhenazi are all Khazars thing).
I dont care much for either Arabs or Jews. They both work to mess with Europeans.
shucks, that changes everything!
well then, I guess it's OK for them to murder the Palestinian Muslims and Christians and steal their land and torture their children and harvest their organs and commit acts of war against the people of the United States and Syria and Lebanon and assassinate Iranian scientists and corrupt our Senate and House and president to wage Eternal Wars for Israel, and always based on lies, because Bibi has a relative somewhere who someone said had some Semitic blood !
If so, then of course they can lead the planet to another global conflagration and see millions upon millions of innocent souls slaughtered and maimed, just as they did with the first two world wars. Because after all, some of them might have Semitic ancestry 'you bet'.
Judging by your reply, you seem to think I am a supporter of Jews and Israel/Zionism?
Im not.
Im just pointing out that they have semitic ancestry nothing else.
Are you sure Anatoly Karlin is a gentile?
https://www.ancestry.com/name-origin?surname=karlin
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karlin_(surname)
o/t
Wally, you’re gonna love this.
Just doing a little research on forms of psychotherapy for PTSD.
Of course, “Holocaust” pops up — Holocaust survivors experience PTSD; so do their children and grandchildren — it’s become “epigenetic.” That’s right, grandchildren of survivors of a holocaust that never happened experience genetically-based PTSD.
But the really funny thing was this commentary by a man who treats, exclusively, holocaust survivors whose symptomatology is PTSD. Here’s what he said, verbatim (you can’t make this up):
The Germans didn’t even use enough cyanide to kill you. You know, I’ve heard this before.
(only enough to kill the lice.)
According to alleged "holocaust eyewitness" Henryk Tauber, corpses could be cremated in 5-7 minutes.
If you question that in many countries you will imprisoned.
In fact, I challenge anyone to give me the name of a single "survivor" and tell me what they claim.
They simply say things are scienifically impossible, and / or contradicted by other "survivors" lies.
And if you really want to read hilarity, you should look at the few times these nutters testified in a real court. A disaster for the narrative. www.codoh.com
Hey JS,
No need for any details – let’s just cut off any aid to any other country; Israel, Indonesia, Nigeria, Morocco, etc. and any others that are carrying out bloody occupations.
Make it clear, any further aid (of any kind) will be dependent on:
1) Immediate halt of all actions by occupation forces.
2) Immediate start of process (to be completed within the year) to commit to a UN-monitored plebiscite of the occupied population in order to determine what status they would like with their territory.
3) Commitment to abide by results of #2.
Let’s be principled across the board and make a list of all countries (and disputed territories) that fall under the above criteria. Problem solved, right?
Peace.
Talha believes in Hanafi Sharia, again from a man who lived 250 years after the demise of the Prophet. Talha will swear up and down, this is the True Sharia of the Prophet and the other three Sunni Sharia are fake. In total Muslims have six Sharia. Go figure!
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/national-security-searches-for-a-strategy/#comment-2139166
I put up a little bit of defense in your behalf:
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/national-security-searches-for-a-strategy/#comment-2140043
I do agree that it would likely be a great help, however.
Peace to you as well!
http://www.politifact.com/punditfact/statements/2015/apr/14/kirsten-powers/powers-paul-denied-he-put-forward-bill-cut-aid-isr/
“Ignorant piece…” — When no facts to counter, then use smear, Caterina?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nN1HOVLf4C0Israel treating al qeda fighters:
http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Report-Israel-treating-al-Qaida-fighters-wounded-in-Syria-civil-war-393862
(Heck I thought America's enemies were Israel's enemies as well but I think this is only good in reverse)A beautiful Syrian christian lady begging the Zionist lapdog (who wouldn't just die of brain cancer already) to not help terrorists but look at that sick smug of his:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMBn0qzw2asTo pretend you are some sort of Christian well wisher is a lost cause dude. Quite a few of your elders were expert in insidious infiltration and weakening the host from within (in a ton of nations they went to) and this is exactly what they are doing now. Destroying the brown Goyim using white ones and then replacing those same white goyim from the brown ones from nations that you've wrecked
As Giraldi once pointed out – if memory serves me right – the Zionist engineered wars in the M.East are a great risk to the region’s Christians… even more so, since, as you noted, these wars are making use of hardcore Takfiri Jihadists.
Assad visits wounded Syrian Christian veterans with his family, Homs’ province countryside.
After the US supported Al-Qaeda militias were defeated in Aleppo city;
Syria: Jubilant Syrians gather for Christmas celebration in west Aleppo
Notice the flags and portraits; Syrian, Russian and Hezbollah flags; Assad, Putin, Hassan Nasrallah portraits.
It's good to see images of real people in action.
God Bless 'em forever!
It seems to me that what is in need of fixing is the near total neglect of the Soviet crimes that took the lives of millions before Hitler even took power, and which Hitler pointed to as likely to occur in the rest o Europe if the Communist threat was not extinguished by forceful means.
It seems to me that what is in need of fixing is the near total neglect of the Soviet crimes that took the lives of millions before Hitler even took power
Decent comment, Jack.
You seem to be suggesting that there were only two options: Hitler or Stalin, and that was not the case.
Germany could have muddled though as a parliamentary democracy like many other European states.
Also, Stalin’s, and the Bolsheviks’ crimes and mass murders are well documented.