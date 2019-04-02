Jewish Power Rolls Over Washington

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has just completed its annual summit in Washington. It claims that 18,000 supporters attended the event, which concluded with a day of lobbying Congress by the attendees. Numerous American politicians addressed the gathering and it is completely reasonable to observe that the meeting constituted the most powerful gathering of people dedicated to promoting the interests of a foreign nation ever witnessed in any country in the history of the world.
There are a number of things that one should understand about the Jewish state of Israel and its powerful American domestic lobby. First of all, the charge that the actions of The Lobby (referred to with capital letters because of its uniqueness and power) inevitably involves dual or even singular allegiance based on religion or tribe to a country where the lobbyist does not actually reside is completely correct by definition of what AIPAC is and why it exists. It claims to work to “ensure that the Jewish state is safe, strong and secure” through “foreign aid, government partnerships, [and] joint anti-terrorism efforts…,” all of which involve the U.S. as the donor and Israel as the recipient.
Being a citizen of a country is not just an accident of birth. It requires loyalty to the interests of that country and to one’s fellow citizens. No two countries have identical interests, something that is particularly true when one is considering Israel, an ethno-religious autocracy, and the United States, where The Lobby works assiduously to compel American government at all levels to adopt positions that are beneficial to Israel and almost invariably harmful to U.S. interests. Asserting that the two nations have nearly identical interests is little more than a fraud.
Second, there is the claim that Israel benefits American security. That is also a lie. Washington’s relationship with Israel, which is now more subservient than it ever has been, is a major liability that is and always has been damaging to both American regional and global interests. The recent decisions to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights were ill-conceived and have been condemned by the world community, including by nearly all of America’s genuine close allies.
The harm done by the Israeli connection to policy formulation in Washington and to U.S. troops based in the Middle East has been noted both by Admiral Thomas Moorer and General David Petraeus, with Moorer decrying how “If the American people understood what a grip those people have got on our government, they would rise up in arms. Our citizens certainly don’t have any idea what goes on.” Petraeus complained to a Senate Committee that U.S. favoritism towards Israel puts American soldiers based in the Middle East at risk. He was quickly forced to recant, however.
Former CIA Deputy Director Admiral Bobby Inman has also rejected the claim that Israel is a security asset by observing that “Israeli spies have done more harm and have damaged the United States more than the intelligence agents of all other countries on earth combined… They are the gravest threat to our national security.” Inman was referring to American Jewish spy Jonathan Pollard, who stole for Israel an entire roomful of the most highly classified defense information. Israeli spies, including current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hollywood movie producer Arnon Milchan, also participated in the systematic theft of weapons grade uranium and nuclear triggers in the 1960s so Israel could secretly create a nuclear weapons arsenal. The FBI, for its part, in its annual counterintelligence report, consistently identifies Israel as the “friendly” country that spies most persistently against the U.S. FBI Agents have testified that there are very few prosecutions of the swarms of Israeli spies due to “political pressure.”
Third, there is the myth that the United States and Israel have “shared values,” which is meant to imply that both are liberal democracies where freedom and human rights prevail, beacons of light offering enlightened leadership in a world where tyranny threatens at every turn. This was stressed in the opening remarks last weekend by AIPAC Executive Director Howard Kohr, who described Israel as “A nation always striving to be better, more just and true to the message of its founders, a nation dedicated to freedom of religion for people of all faiths. We do our work for all to see. What unites our pro-Israel movement is the passion for bringing American and Israel closer for the benefit of both and the benefit of all. We look like America because we are America.”
Kohr is, of course, preaching to an audience that wants desperately to believe what he says in spite of what they have been able to see with their own eyes in the media when it dares to publish a story criticizing Israel. Jewish hypocrisy about one standard for Israel and Jews plus another standard for everyone else operates pretty much out in the open if one knows where to look. Zionist Organization of America’s Morton Klein, who once tweeted regarding a “filthy Arab,” was interviewed by journalist Nathan Thrall and asked why he believed it was “utterly racist and despicable” to support a “white nationalist” ethnic group but not racist for Israel to do the same. He responded “Israel is a unique situation. This is really a Jewish state given to us by God. God did not create a state for white people or for black people.” Senator Charles Schumer, the Democratic minority leader, who calls himself the Senate’s “shomer” or guardian for American Jews, had a slightly different take on it: “Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace.”
But Kohr, Klein and Schumer all know as well as anyone that Israeli Jews, fortified by their conceit of being a “Chosen people,” are not interchangeable with contemporary Americans, or at least not “like” the Americans who still care about their country. There are hundreds of mostly Jewish pro-Israel organizations in America, having a combined endowment of $16 billion, that are actively propagandizing and promoting Israeli interests by ignoring or lying about the downside of the relationship. The University of Michigan affiliate of the Hillel International campus organization alone has a multistory headquarters supported by a budget of $2 million and a staff of 15. It hosts an emissary of the Jewish Agency for Israel, an Israeli government supported promotional enterprise.
So, what is the meaning of the “American” in AIPAC? Requiring a religious-ethnic litmus test for full citizenship and rights is Israeli, not American. Having local government admissions committees that can bar Israeli-Palestinian citizens based on “social suitability” would not be acceptable to most Americans. Demanding a unique Israeli right to exist while denying it to Israel’s neighbors; demolishing homes while poisoning Palestinian livestock and destroying orchards; shooting children for throwing stones; and inflicting death, terror and deprivation upon the imprisoned people of Gaza are all everyday common practice for the Israeli government.
Israel and AIPAC have relentlessly pursued their agenda while also corrupting the Congress of the United States to support the Israeli government with money and political cover. Israel and friends like Kohr routinely make baseless charges of anti-Semitism against critics while also legislating against free-speech to eliminate any and all criticism. This drive to make Israel uniquely free from any critique has become the norm in the United States, but it is a norm driven by Israeli interests and Israel’s friends, most of whom are Jewish billionaires or Jewish organizations that meet regularly and discuss what they might do to benefit the Jewish state.
And the fourth big lie is that the American people support Israel on religious as well as cultural grounds, not because mostly Jewish money has corrupted our political system and media. Indeed, many Christian fundamentalists have various takes on what Israel means, but their influence is limited. The Israel-thing is Jewish in all ways that matter and its sanitized Exodus-version that has been sold to the public is essentially a complete fraud nurtured by the media, also Jewish controlled, by Hollywood, and by the Establishment.
Mondoweiss reported recently that
“This weekend the New York Times breaks one of the biggest taboos, describing the responsibility of Jewish donors for the Democratic Party’s slavish support for Israel. Nathan Thrall’s groundbreaking piece repeats a lot of data we’ve reported here and says in essence that it really is about the Benjamins, as Rep. Ilhan Omar said so famously. The donor class of the party is overwhelmingly Jewish, and Jews are still largely wed to Zionism– that’s the nut.” Ben Rhodes, a former deputy national-security adviser to ex-President Barack Obama recounted in the article how “a more assertive policy toward Israel” never evolved “The Washington view of Israel-Palestine is still shaped by the [Jewish] donor class.”
And the support for Israel goes beyond money. The Times article included an October 2018
“Survey of 800 American voters who identify as Jewish, conducted by the Mellman Group on behalf of the Jewish Electoral Institute, 92 percent said that they are ‘generally pro-Israel.’ In the same poll — conducted after the United States closed the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington, moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, appointed a fund-raiser for the settlements as U.S. ambassador and cut humanitarian aid to Palestinians — roughly half of American Jews said they approved of President Trump’s handling of relations with Israel. On what is considered the most divisive issue in U.S.-Israel relations, the establishment of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, a November 2018 post-midterm election poll of more than 1,000 American Jews that was commissioned by J Street, the pro-Israel lobby aligned with Democrats, found that roughly half said the expansion of settlements had no impact on how they felt about Israel. According to a 2013 Pew survey, 44 percent of Americans and 40 percent of American Jews believe that Israel was given to the Jewish people by God, [a] fact that Jews believe they have rights in historic Palestine that non-Jews do not.”
And one only has to listen to the AIPAC speeches made by leading members of the U.S. government establishment to appreciate the essential hypocrisy over the U.S. wag-the-dog relationship with the Jewish state of Israel. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer led the parade of Democrats on the first evening of AIPAC, thundering “When someone accuses American supporters of Israel of dual loyalty, I say: Accuse me, I am part of a large, bipartisan coalition in Congress supporting Israel—an overwhelming majority of the United States Congress. I tell Israel’s accusers and detractors: Accuse me.”
Well, Steny there is a certain irony in your request and to be sure you should be accused over betrayal of your oath to uphold the constitution against all enemies “domestic and foreign.” Hoyer is a product of the heavily Jewish Maryland Democratic Party machine that has also produced Pelosi and Senator Ben Cardin. Pelosi told the AIPAC audience about her father in Baltimore, a so-called Shabbos goy who would perform services for Jews on the sabbath and who would also speak Yiddish while at home with his Italian family. Cardin meanwhile has been the sponsor of legislation to make criticism or boycotting of Israel illegal, up to and including heavy fines and prison time.
Hoyer, widely regarded as one of the most pro-Israel non-Jewish congressman, also boasted to AIPAC about the 15 official trips to Israel he’s made in forty years in Congress, accompanied by more than 150 fellow Democrats. “This August, I will travel with what I expect will be our largest delegation ever—probably more than 30 Democratic members of Congress, including many freshmen.”
Steny Hoyer will be on an AIPAC affiliate sponsored trip in which any contact with Palestinians will be both incidental and carefully managed. He also clearly has no problem in spending the taxpayer’s dime to go to Israel on additional “codels” to get further propagandized. He is flat out wrong about Israel in general, but don’t expect him to be convinced otherwise, which may be somehow related to the $317,525 in pro-Israel PAC contributions he has received.
There was much more at the AIPAC Summit. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced “the pernicious myth of dual loyalty and foreign allegiance” while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, fresh from selling out U.S. interests on a visit to Israel, declared that “We live in dangerous times. We have to speak the truth. Anti-Semitism should and must be rejected by all decent people. Anti-Semitism – anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism, and any nation that espouses anti-Zionism, like Iran, must be confronted. We must defend the rightful homeland of the Jewish people.”
Vice President Mike Pence, like Pompeo an evangelical Christian, piled on in his Monday prime time speech, declaring that “Anyone who aspires to the highest office of the land should not be afraid to stand with the strongest supporters of Israel in America. It is wrong to boycott Israel. It is wrong to boycott AIPAC. Anti-Semitism has no place in the Congress of the United States of America. Anyone who slanders this historic alliance between the United States and Israel should never have a seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee.”
Clearly, there is considerable evidence to support the theory that one has to be completely ignorant to hold high office in the United States. Rejecting Zionism and/or questioning Israeli policies is not anti-Semitism and the Jewish state is in fact no actual ally of the United States. Nor is there any mandate to defend it in its questionable “rightful homeland.” Furthermore, dual-loyalty is what the relationship with Israel is all about and it is Jewish money and political power that makes the whole thing work to Israel’s benefit.
But the good news is that all the lying blather from the likes of Steny Hoyer and Howard Kohr reveals their desperation. They are running scared because “the times they are a changing.” Sure, Congressmen will continue to be bought and sold and Jewish money and the access to power that it buys will be able to prevail in the short term in a conspiratorial fashion. But, in the long run, everyone knows deep down that loyalty to Israel is not loyalty to the United States. And what Israel is doing is evil, as is becoming increasingly clear. It is trying to convince Washington to make war on Iran, a country that does not threaten the U.S., while the willingness of the American people to continue to look the other way as Benjamin Netanyahu uses army snipers to shoot down unarmed demonstrators who are starving will not continue indefinitely. It must not continue and we Americans should do whatever it takes to stop it.
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is [email protected].
actually, there is no “dual-loyalty” here:
the noxious, bought-and-paid for ‘Murkan political class is loyal to the Jewbuck and only to the Jewbuck in its various manifestations: Rothschild Central Bank (“federal reserve”) debt-bombing and money-manufacturing, national-debt warehousing, personal debt-warehousing, personal wealth portfolios, and campaign finance; while
the Zionist Jews are loyal to Israhell and only Israhell. ‘Murka is just as tool they use to keep Israhell on the map…while taking ‘Murka and its White population off the map.
meanwhile the minority hardLeft anti-Zionist Jews, loyal only to the bogus-universalist Tikkun Olum, work to destroy Israhell and all the White nations.
there is no such thing as a Jewish American. Or a Jewish German. Or a Jewish Russian, Or a…etc. There are only
Jews.
He was quickly forced to recant, however.
No he chose to. He was a high ranking general nearing retirement. Nobody could touch him if he really was looking out for the country as he took and oath to do.
Amen, brother Phil!
We are all suffering from cognitive dissonance where our conflicted minds refuse to force our government to declare AIPAC as an agent of a foreign nation that must be made to register as such.
But, as I said in a previous post, the foxes are guarding the henhouse. We need to take them down by hook or by crook. I have made it a mission in my copious free time to confront every politician that I can and ask them uncomfortable questions about their loyalty to this nation. So far, success has been limited, but if more people would join me, we could make these sniveling cowards fear us more than they fear The Lobby.
We are many and they are few…
Jewish guide to the 2020 presidential challengers
https://www.jta.org/2019/03/06/politics/a-jewish-guide-to-the-2020-presidential-challengers
We have put together a series of articles that explore the candidates’ (and potential candidates’) Jewish connections — from those who identify as Jews, or are married to one, to candidates who are not Jewish but have ties to the community in different ways. We also explore their views on Israel.
Below are links to articles, sorted alphabetically, that our staff has written about some of the political contenders, mostly those seeking the Democratic nomination. This list will be updated as additional candidates join the fray.
@MarkinLA
That’s a bit uncharitable; for one, these people would kill you in your bed or strip you of every red cent in your account for sheer offended ego and spite, and no man should be held in contempt for flinching from the possibility of senseless overwhelming persecution. For another, an apology doesn’t really matter; the people can’t unhear what he “took back”, and in fact coming back out against the comment makes him saybit on record and spread it a second time, as well as signal to the Steisland Observers that he was over the mark the first time. From there the rabbit hole goes down. They dig their own hole everyday, they can’t help themselves, and the earth is finally starting to noticeably give out around their heads.
And you thought Israel only dictated US policy in the ME? Every country knows that to get anything from the US they have to go thru the Jews. The only thing of value Israel has ever had to sell is its control of the US. Lets see how long it takes for Trump and congress to reinstate the aid.
Trump cuts aid to 3 countries with strong relations with Israel
Last week, in his speech at the AIPAC policy conference, said President Juan Orlando Hernández of Honduras that he would open a commercial office in Jerusalem – but not an embassy.
By OMRI NAHMIAS Jerusalem Post
April 1, 2019 08:47
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump decided to stop programs of foreign aid for three states in the Northern Triangle – Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, who are known to have a strong relationship with Israel. Trump is cutting off nearly $500 million to put pressure on the three governments to stop their citizens from trying to cross the Mexican border into the US. However, it could also jeopardize the Israeli efforts to convince Honduras to move its Embassy to Jerusalem.
Last week, in his speech at the AIPAC policy conference, President Juan Orlando Hernández of Honduras said that he would open a commercial office in Jerusalem – but not an embassy.
Just three months ago, things were moving in a positive direction. A trilateral meeting between Hernández, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Secretary of State Pompeo was followed by an announcement from the government of Honduras, saying it opened a dialogue with Netanyahu to explore the possibility of opening an embassy in Jerusalem.
After the trilateral meeting, Israeli media outlets indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was trying to mediate a deal between Honduras and United States to secure the continuing of foreign aid to the country in exchange for opening a Honduran embassy in Jerusalem.
The Israeli Embassy in Washington, as well Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office did not respond for a comment request from The Jerusalem Post on that matter. Another country that would face a cut in foreign aid is Guatemala – the only country that followed the US and moved the embassy to Jerusalem”
There is a great deal of truth to the the old saying “a slave cannot serve two masters”. Congress is in thrall to Israel, and does not serve the American electorate. Unfortunately, this is not unique to the US. Every “Western liberal democracy” is occupied territory.
Hollywood will never adapt her novels.
Petraeus is in position to have lucrative –part-time– broadcasting appearances. He would not get those opportunities, if if he espoused that Israeli-bought US favoritism was wrong. Bobby Inman while not caring about the media, would be true to his beliefs.
JFK and LBJ both knew it was wrong three generations ago. The difference was that JFK knew it, complained to his underlings and at least partially did things that rocked the Israelis. LBJ just wanted ‘the Jews off my back’ and acted accordingly with regard to Israel.
When will we see a similar performance from a Jewish member of American Congress:
– ‘Representation without taxation’.
– Jews support strict Israeli immigration laws which specify JEWS ONLY, while they demand massive 3rd world immigration into the US & Europe.
” In Beit Suhur outside Bethlehem, I have seen IDF troops shoot at Palestinian Christian women hanging out laundry in their gardens. This was done with tank coaxial machine guns from within a bermed up dirt fort a couple of hundred yards away, and evidently just for the fun of it.
In Bethlehem a lieutenant told me that he would have had his men shoot me in the street during a demonstration that I happened to get caught in, but that he had not because he thought I might not be a Palestinian and that if I were not the incident would have caused him some trouble.
I have seen a lot of things like that”……Col Pat Lang
Israel is a crime that makes me wish I was the US President.
Razan al-Najjar
Razan al-Najjar died on Friday, June 1st.
She was a 21-year old Palestinian nurse and paramedic. And a mother.
She was killed while running (along with other paramedics) towards the Gaza border fence with Israel.
They were running to treat some Palestinian protesters who had been wounded by shots fired from across the border.
Like the others with her, she was wearing her white paramedic uniform and waving her arms above her head as she ran towards the fence.
An Israeli sniper on the other side of the fence aimed at her, and put a bullet in her chest.
Razan al-Najjar is dead. Like the 120 or so others killed at the fence in the last couple of months.
Razan al-Najjar is dead. The Israeli military says it will investigate.
Razan al-Najjar is dead. Is there anything further to say?
https://turcopolier.typepad.com/.a/6a00d8341c72e153ef0224e03edd25200d-800wi
Devastating stuff. But it is perhaps worth putting the dual or divided loyalties into perspective even if the Israel favouring behaviour of US politicians does highlight that stark example as costly to most Americans. Until about 55 years ago the Catholic allegiance to the Pope could well have been, and often was, seen as comparable to today’s loyalty ti Israel. And almost everyone had principles that they do or would actively support and propagate which are at odds with their country’s democratically (don’t laugh) arrived at policies or the views of other groups who are equally passionate and patriotically American. So “divided or dual loyalty” could, in honesty, be characterised as a shorthand description of a particular case of it that one particularly resents.
A detail that only just came to my attention. An Israeli citizen is well advised to have the right to another country’s passport because an Israeli passport won’t get you into many countries. And it takes little imagination to see why anyone who can wouldn’t choose to hold more than one passport. The corollary of seeking additional citizenships isn’t therefore a critical criterion though a member of my family has had to make sure his originally non Australian mother’s nationality hasn’t disqualified him from election as an MP which results from Australia’s rigid constitutional rule and he would otherwise very much like to claim EU citizenship.
The comment on the stealing of nuclear materials in the sixties reminds that Michael Scheuer’s blog has been pulled, any chance we could have him hosted here?
and
How long is this “long run” when the people who don’t know finally know?
“If the American people understood what a grip those people have got on our government, they would rise up in arms.”
Didn’t these admirals and generals take an oath to defend the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic? They are the ones who should rise up. If the US military just upped and banned all these Zionist groups one day, would the US really be worse off? We’d still have all our freedoms but without the toxicity and disloyalty of this lobby.
The “homeland” meant for Israel since the death of Christ is a SPIRITUAL HOMELAND, not one of bricks and mortar!… and the day that Israel gets that message, is the day that Israel will be at peace with itself. God’s destined Kingdom is a Kingdom of LOVE… like that of a little child… and NO guile will be found within it’s borders! Trading that LOVE for bricks and mortar… YEA, for ANY material possession!… is not only a SIN, it is a complete rejection of the Spirit of God!
.
Please!… no emails!
Funny — these “Shabbos goys” remind me of those guys who work for vampires during daylight hours — “familiars”, I think they’re called.
Thank you, PG, for mentioning this.:
I’ve been bringing that up for years on various platforms and have yet to get any comment on it. Why there isn’t enough outrage to barley even address it is inexplicable to me. Netanyanhoo belongs in solitary for the rest of his miserable days but instead gets treated better than royalty by our butt-kissing politicians. Sick, sick sick.
As far as the Izzies running our military, the Air Force officer Karen Kwiatkowski has written about it in the past, and is hardly ever mentioned.
That sort of thing makes my blood boil but most ‘Merkins seem to take it all in stride. Dumbasses!
I applaud your sentiments and your efforts, but they are the dirty few and stop at no outrage, so numbers don’t matter as much as a few willing to get down and dirty with the bastards, I think.
Dear Philip-
Thank you for your exceptional and important work. Please allow me to suggest that you back off a bit from referencing (and elevating) the manipulative term ‘anti-Semitism’. It’s a tendentious phrase designed to stifle much-needed criticism and much-needed opposition to the world’s most coddled brand of political extremism.
‘Anti-Semitic theory’ promulgates the false notion that those of us (non-Jews) who reject the depredations of Organized Jewry are spiritually deformed, mentally ill, or prone to irrational acts of physical violence. This is a calculated libel.
Ironically, as pro-Zionist violence is embraced by Official Washington, verbal expressions that are “too critical” of (lethal) Israeli policies–or which dare to explore the destructive role of Zionist operatives inside Washington–are the kiss of political death here in the Land of the Free.
Thou shalt not… say that.
How did this happen?
Jewish-manufactured taboos have allowed the perpetrators of serial warfare to snatch sensitivity points as Israeli missiles fly. This perverse mindset and oddball collection of modern double-standards have turned the rule of law on its head. Common sense is also a causality.
People should have the right to think whatever they want. The one red line that must never be crossed however is initiating aggressive physical violence.
How simple. How appealing. How universal. How old fashioned.
How did we ever forget it?
(Political necessity?)
Indeed, Official Washington now does pretty much the opposite. Contemporary ‘American’ leaders embrace (and vot to subsidize) serial Israeli warfare/expansion along with Israeli ethnic cleansing. Meanwhile, far less powerful US citizens and political observers get slammed for making mere utterances about Israeli ruthlessness and the Zionist domination of Washington.
How much longer will these strange delusions last?
Uri Avnery relates similar outrages that he witnessed as a soldier, in his book, “1948.”
Thanks for that!
Nope, can’t be.
The minute they called themselves “One-issue guys” they made that as clear as fizz.
Now if the (still) majority of European-derived Americans referred to ourselves as “One-issue guys” for our kind and our interests, what could they do? Nothing.
But then the Zionist Jews are the group that got us to divide ourselves up. Operation salami tactic on a continent then world wide scale. Divide by sex, generation of birth, region, favorite type of music, whatever however and more on the way.
Learn to be one-issue guys again, sons of Alexander and Caesar. You have nothing to lose but your own dispossession.
I meant “barely” instead of “barley.” For some reason I am no longer able to edit my comments before posting.
I have just sent that devastating speech to some part Jewish relations. I had actually admired him as independent minded decades earlier when I read his “How to Be a Minister” which I shall now try to find.
Thank you for a very informative, if thoroughly depressing, article.
we Americans should do whatever it takes to stop it
As a first step, stop supporting your two pro-Israel Establishment parties. If you keep voting for them, they will carry on as before, nothing will change. Politicians only ever sit up and take notice when their access to power comes under threat.
I have had the same problem. Our host suggested it was a Cookies problem so I tried deleting them. Couldn’t do it in the Chrome App till I seem to have discovered how a few hours ago. But I had no such trouble using the Internet Explorer App (whether or not because I managed to get rid of Cookies weeks ago I am not sure). I still can’t edit in Chrome and the comments don’t get added immediately to the thread, even provisionally and subject to moderation.
The easiest things concerned Americans can do is to alter their leisure and entertainment habits, thereby conscientiously boycotting.
• Refrain from going to see (or renting) any movies produced or funded by Hollywood companies, which is virtually all of them;
• Refrain from going on a cruise with any of the following lines, in which Israeli moguls have a controlling or very large stake:
– Carnival (including AIDA, Princess Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Fathom)
– Royal Caribbean (including Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Cruises)
These top two cruise organizations have over 70% of the global passenger market share and nearly 60% market share based on revenue.
What’s left (third largest) is Norwegian Cruise Line, which was co-founded by Israeli billionaire Ted Arison, who soon left to found Carnival.
Exactly. And not a coincidence that two prominent catalysts of the downfall of Communism, Pope John Paul II and Aleksander Solzhenitsyn, were both proponents of a moral/spiritual solution over politics.
Superb article, as usual, Phil.
That said, there is little chance Valerie Plame will be tweeting this one like she previously did two others of yours.
Excerpts from Former Spy Accused Of Anti-Semitism Eyeing Senate Run:
More accurately, she would like to serve those who’ll be funding her campaign.
Nothing new here. Ideas have consequences. Anglo-Saxon Puritanism was a Judaizing heresy, one that set out to inflict cultural genocide on all whites who refused to embrace the heresy at least in cultural form, one that was showed early on it was willing to strike blows toward physical genocide of the Christians it most hated.
WASP culture was completed, formed fully, finalized, by Puritans and Puritanism, by Judaizing heresy. WASP culture, therefore, always must gravitate toward Jews, always must be pro-Semitic, always will feature a drive to neutralize, and preferably destroy, that which is aligned toward historic Christianity and Christendom, while promoting endless heretical groups, especially those that reveal a willingness to be subservient to Jews and to WASP Elites who invariably are staunchly pro-Semitic (either pro-Jewish or pro-Arabic/Islamic).
The financial deal was struck when Cromwell took Jewish banker money and invited Jews back into England legally, granting them rights and privileges that were denied to the vast majority of natives of the British Isles.
WASP Empire = Anglo-Zionist Empire.
American people are the perfect “golem of the six-pointed System”.
Its like a woman that do not rebel against her abusive partner ,it comes a moment that she is to blame and to deserve that relationship.
History do not have precedent of such a caricaturesque take over and docile acceptance.
So the Wiz applies his usual pretzel logic to exonerate God’s Chosen People™.
Didn’t see that coming.
Simply ridiculous.
Anglos are about to be replaced in all of their own homelands (see Britain, Canada, USA, Australia, and NZ) and you have the gall to suggest they are part of the new Zionist empire?
Joker.
If a nuclear device is “lit off” in an American or European city, it will have Israel’s fingerprints all over it. Israel is desperate to keep the American money spigot running, as well as sabotaging the Palestinian “peace process” that the world wants it to take seriously.
In fact, if a nuclear device is “lit off” anywhere in the world, it will have come from Israel’s secret nuclear “stockpile”.
The “power outage” in Atlanta was a convenient excuse for Israel to perform a logistical “sleight of hand”, as an Israeli plane was allowed to land and take off during the “power outage” without receiving customs clearance or inspection. This is one of many Israeli companies that possesses a “special exemption” granted by the U S government that frees it from customs inspections. Just maybe another one of Israel’s nukes was just being pre-positioned or nuclear triggers (tritium) were being renewed, getting ready for “the big one”. As most Americans are tired of all of the foreign wars being fought for Israel’s benefit, another “incident” on American soil would be enough to galvanize the American public, once again, (just like WTC 9-11) to support another war for Israel’s benefit. Israel’s “samson option” is a real threat to “light one off” in a European or American city, if Israel’s interests are not taken seriously.
Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as they are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper. No delivery systems are needed as Israel’s nukes are already in place. Look for another false flag operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.
Israel also threatens to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called Samson Option is it.
As an aside, American foreign aid is prohibited from being given to any country that has not signed the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (the Symington Amendment)or refuses to abide by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) guidelines regarding its nuclear devices. Guess what?? Israel does not abide by EITHER and still gets the majority of American foreign aid. This prohibition also applies to countries that do not register their agents of a foreign government with the U S State Department. Guess what?? Israel (again) with its American Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC) still gets “foreign aid” in contravention of American law..
Because of Trump’s recent recognition of Israel’s ownership of the Golan Heights, I Googled “Israel six day war,” which in turn led me to the page link below. Turns out, the Jews lied about everything.
1) Both Egypt and Israel claim the other side started it. Israel lied.
2) Israel claims Egyptian forces were assembling for an offensive strike. Israel lied.
3) Israel merely initiated a pre-emptive war, rather than because the two stripes on its flag represent the boundaries of its nation as the Nile and the Euphrates. Israel lied.
There are more examples I won’t list here. I guess it’s easy to take over the globe if you have no ethical boundaries and are willing to lie, cheat and steal to win.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Controversies_relating_to_the_Six-Day_War
There are forty or so congressmen, senators and thousands of high-level policy wonks. infecting the U S government who hold dual citizenship with Israel. Such dual citizenship must be strictly prohibited. Those holding dual citizenship must be required to renounce said foreign citizenship. Refusal to do so should result in immediate deportation with loss of American citizenship. Present and former holders of dual citizenship should never be allowed to serve in any American governmental capacity.
In addition, any American citizen who serves in a foreign military (Israel Defense Forces) should automatically lose their American citizenship.
When Netanyahu addressed both houses of congress, it was sickening to see our politicians slobber all over themselves to PROVE that they were unconditional supporters of Israel. It was a scene out of the Soviet Politburo where every jewish or Israel supporter tried to outdo the others with the applause. Just who the hell do they work for? Certainly not for the interests of the American people and the United States,they should renounce their United States citizenship and be deported to Israel.
A righteous Jew.
BTW, good article by Philip Giraldi with a great concluding paragraph.
I tried that as well. It cleared up a few problems, but the non-edit persists. Cleared cache and tried a few other things as well. Nuttin helps yet and I don’t have time to mess much with it.
C’est la vie!
“Unfortunately, this is not unique to the US. Every “Western liberal democracy” is occupied territory.”
That is so because the US became THE Hegemon with WW2, and the US is based on WASP culture. The US culture in charge of the West has led it to embrace aspects of pro-Semitic WASP culture, which are the legacy of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism being a Judaizing heresy.
In short, the world is what it is today, enslaved largely to the Anglo-Zionist Empire, because the Brit WASP Empire was based on the culture formed by the Judaizing heresy Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, and that empire became the largest and wealthiest in world history. The US began taking over the actual operation of the WASP Empire with the close of WW1. Now, the Anglo-Zionist Empire, run from NYC, DC, and Hollywood, bestrides the West, letting its parts know that they will bow to Anglo-Zionism or be treated the way Cromwell treated the Irish.
The end-game horrific fruits of WASP culture are fast approaching.
Ya made me do it. I make a point of avoiding his “contributions” like the plague, but your comment made me read what you were responding to. You are correct as I suspected, and get a load of this, which is about as “strange” (I’m feeling generous today), as it gets.
There is no way on Earth, or in Heaven’s name, that such a statement has any validity whatsoever. How do people develop such ideas? Utterly absurd.
I think a deceptively simple exercise would produce surprising results.
We should try to figure out what Anti-Semitism is.
The answer will be that it’s a vague concept like ‘racism’ that is used as a pejorative and slur, and that it would be very hard to find any real, verifiable ‘Anti-Semites’ or ‘racists’ who could be shown to hate all members of their chosen enemy group.
Yes, there are people who imagine that they hate all Jews, or all black people, etc. But I doubt that they really know who they hate, and would be surprised to find that they mostly hate a concept, rather than real people.
People who self-identify as ‘Jews’ are varied, by many different measures, and not all ‘semitic’, either. And not all people with ‘semitic’ genes identify as being a ‘Jew’.
To those who would say, “well, we still know what we mean by the terms” I would respond, “I think you do, in the very fuzzy, vague, dangerous sense that characterizes your thinking.”
That’s one point. A second is that it’s not a crime to hate anyone or anything. If you hate something or someone, you’re within your rights to do so….waste of time and energy that that usually is.
The question with which you close your post {Anglos are about to be replaced in all of their own homelands (see Britain, Canada, USA, Australia, and NZ) and you have the gall to suggest they are part of the new Zionist empire?} makes as much sense as this question: Bob is about to die a most horrible death, his family losing everything he amassed, and he is reported to have seen visions of Hell, and all he did, as a young man, was make a deal with the Devil, and you have the gall to blame him for getting sick and having bad luck?
WASP Empire is Anglo-Zionist Empire. Just ask Disraeli. Just ask Cromwell’s bankers.
Why have these people always been considered so pernicious??? Do tell.
The zionists took control of America in 1913 when the zionist banking kabal pushed through a corrupt congress and a corrupt POTUS their privately owned FED and IRS and then came the wars for banking kabal profits and the wars are still going on all for the zionist bankers and the MIC!
AIPAC is a zionist lobby that controls the congress , which would more accurately called the lower house of the knesset and with the zionist control of the congress and the FED, the zionist control of America is complete!
No dual citizen of any country should be allowed to hold public office in America!
What is a ‘hate crime’?
Hatred isn’t a crime. If a crime is committed, it doesn’t matter why a competent person committed it, as long as they had no good reason to do so. They’re legally guilty of the crime, but can’t be legally guilty of hatred.
The term ‘hate crime’ is the first insidious step toward legislating against hateful thought, and then angry thought, and then disagreeable thought, etc.
The trouble is, everyone is ignorant of Judaism. If Americans knew. If they knew the victimhood Jewish children are indoctrinated from kindergarten and before has the purpose of generating hatred of non-Jews, if they knew Purim is about that. If they knew Jews had always been privileged and that was what Mordecai’s refusal to bow was all about. If they knew is was a sin for a Jew not to hate Christians. If they knew the centrality of lying. If the so-called Evangelicals knew the Talmudist Whites are not the real Jews, the Palestinians are… the problem would soon go away.
All roads lead to Israel.
Zionist colonization of America is nearing culmination. Nothing short of a comprehensive anti-colonial resistance movement will rid us of the Zio-cancer that is corroding our national identity, integrity, self determination and independence. The cancer must be extirpated and the time is now.
How do you interpret it that way.? Doesn’t it emphasise that dual loyalties isn’t the problem but, much more, what some are loyal too and what it causes them to do? Plus the relevance of whether there are adequate counterweights and what dangerous issues are in play. Who would care that 95 per cent of gypsies said their absolute priority above all else was that gypsies should be protected?
So called “hate crime” legislation is nothing more than another zionist Jew club to hit white gentile America over the head with. It is not about stopping hate or racism, but about punishing one group with protection for zionist and anti-American pet groups–non whites, sexual perverts and Jews.
I don’t understand all the love and protection for Israel coming from evangelical Christians like Pence and Pompeo. Supposedly their rationale was we needed to protect the homeland of Christ. But you would think killing a whole bunch innocent people to protect that homeland is the last thing Christ would want. What kind of “Christians” are these?
Probably more fragmented but nonetheless powerful is the ‘European Lobby’, both active on the EU supra-national and national level in Europe. Such interference and promoting of foreign interests would of course not at all be allowed and considered scandalously unconstitutional if for instance the interests at stake would be these of the Chinese.. Go figure.
Clever psychological manipulation, maintenance of sadomasochistic blame and guilt complexes, demonizing, alleged Nazis under the bed and in the closet, constant accusations of anti-semitism, and the aid of internal enemies (for instance former communists shape-shifting into liberal progressives), it all works to legitimize and mask the vast control and influence.
These “christians” also desperately defend people who have nothing but disdain for JC, the centerpiece of their religion. Ironic.
The tide is turning for sure. The Jews’ evil plan of diluting the stock of white Christian Americans with the third world horde will eventually come back to bite them in the arse, for the “diverse”, multiculti rainbow coalition that they are so eager to cultivate will have zero loyalty to Israel. Notice that the ones who are most committed to the Jews are the older politicians. The younger ones coming up have no such allegiances. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and AOC are the future faces of American politics, faces that are cultivated by the Jews themselves.
An America dominated by blacks, hispanics and Asians will not be committed to maintaining this “special relationship” with Israel as they have zero white guilt towards the Jews. The Zionists’ days are numbered.
Anybody reading from West Virginia? Our Senator Joe Manchin receives six figures of donations from AIPAC. Don’t vote for him.
AIPAC’s February 2019 press release stated, “AIPAC commends Congress for strongly supporting Israeli security and strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship in provisions included in the new spending bill. Importantly, the legislation increases security assistance to Israel by $200 million to fully fund the first year of the new 10-year U.S.-Israel Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). These funds help Israel maintain its qualitative military edge in the region in order to defend itself, by itself, from mounting threats on its borders.” This plundering was co-sponsored by the other West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito. So don’t vote for her either.
So where does that leave West Virginia voters? Staying home and abstaining from voting, because we never get a good alternative due to the primary election. Which actually solves nothing.
Yep, looking at our options, the only change is going to come from a coup or revolution.
After selling out to their overlords, “Bob” and others like him can no longer be referred to as Anglos. They should be referred to what they truly are, Shabbos goys!
I don’t know about that. The Nazis were WASPs, they clearly didn’t get your memo. The WASPs who are most eager to drink the Jew liberal Kool-aid are all atheists.
Good question. I think it’s incumbent upon the PEAbrain and his peeps to provide a response.
Hopefuly this starts the proces of tumbling the Zionist’s house of cards that Trump’s Neocon adviseres and son in law have built up over the last year. This goes against Trumps intuitive and correct nature so much that he will scoff at Bibi making ovettures for Honduras. Trump hates illegal invasions by gang members from central America more than cow towing to the Zionists, I hope.
Do you mean the Purim, Mordecai, Esther stuff is not total fiction, Nonny? If Americans knew. Read Atzmon’s The Wandering Who? on that subject, Esther the Jewess with a top position in government. All the Esthers of both sexes and their controlling Mordecais around today.
Oh, I see. The centrality of lying. Right, Nonny.
It will last until dollar will get upset. Dollar has felling also you know!
Nov 3, 2018 The Lobby – USA, episode 1
The Covert War. This video is posted here for news reporting purposes.
Sep 18, 2018 Mapping Segregation
7amleh’s research “Mapping Segregation – Google Maps and the Human Rights of Palestinians”
That is really funny. The only solution here is not to leave your house. And I do have a doubt if that is 100% efficient.
If true, another ineffable outrage against the interests of the rest of us.:
No doubt it’s true, but any other credible sources than yourself, (and I seriously mean you are credible)?
Murder, extort, and get others to do your dirty work, along with many other crimes, can be added to the list as well.
No recant, no cushy MIC positions, no big money speaking gigs, no fat book deals, no ‘Think Tanks’ gravy, no government agency appointments, on & on.
That wasn’t it. Cromwell’s wife was Jewish.
Trump hates illegal invasions by gang members from central America more than cow towing to the Zionists, I hope.
I hope so too. Gotta say, though, just the fact that he hates the gang member invasions even the tiniest little bit makes him somewhat better than his opponents. But whether he’ll do anything consequential about it remains to be seen.
And what enables the entire travesty?
Yep, you guessed it, the fake and impossible “holocaust” shoved own everyone’s throat 24/7/365.
Just admit it and most of the mentioned behavior ends. I know it, you know.
Only fooling itself, Wizard of oZ opined: “Until about 55 years ago the Catholic allegiance to the Pope could well have been, and often was, seen as comparable to today’s loyalty ti Israel.”
Ha-ha-ha-ha!
Above oZ conveniently forgets the 1935 conversation Stalin had with socialist & right leaning Prime Minister of France, Pierre Laval.
In sarcastic reply to a point made by Laval, Stalin realistically asked, “How many divisions does the Pope have?”
Ha-ha-ha! Given the pleasures of having NATO & ZUS militaries Israel has at “her” beckoning & call,😖 a critical question to ask the oZ-lander is, “How many divisions does Netanyahu’s Likud have?🤔
(Zigh) The ZUS robs it’s “Homelanders” to pay for the Land of Bilk & Money’s “defense” and it’s offensive aerial attacks upon Syria.
Of course, given evidence of serial murder attacks upon the USS Liberty, and Mossad agents ritualistically “dancing” while WTC towers exploded, it’s absolutely clear Israel can unaccountably exert physical force against American citizens.☠️
Then, with the advent & growth of the preplanned Patriot Act, today my Knesset Congress presses for tortuous laws against anti-Semitism. 😟
Of course in slick disguise of “security,” & along with cheery “democratic” cosmetics,👺 my Knesset Congress is passionately working toward a major Jewish Zionist goal which is intent on choking Homelander’s 1st Amendment free speech.🙊
Killers wearing yarmulkes as crown, ZUSA presidents will kill any designated “Rogue nation,” or in fact, any popular & mass influential Homelander who tries to challenge international Jewry power.
Again, Bozz oZ —
How many (military) divisions does Prime Netanyahu have? Fyi, and from the written choppers of an Eastern Catholic man, I say unto you: if braggart slayer of Palestinians, Benji Katz, happens to become Israel P.M., he shall inherit the same ‘basket of Anglo-American Zionist goodies.” 🇮🇱 🙌
So, oZ, please don’t ever depart from this article comment-thread with a feeling that you’re disloyalty to The Christ is going to be missed? Ha-ha-ha-ha!
In my opinion Trumps hypocritical on the immigration issue , for if he was legit, he would have done something his first year in office as he has the power under the constitution to do so but did not , as he is under zionist control and zionists want open borders under the zionist NWO plan as laid out in The Protocols of Zion.
@ rafael martorell #34
“History do not have a precedence of such a charicaturesque take over and docile acceptance”
Wisdom! Salute you sir.
May the spirit of Patrick Henry raises up from the ashes and bring back on earth Human Civilization.
Implying it isn’t covered in Jewish power 24/7/365.
The sooner these jewish lobby groups are reclassified as foreign agents the better.
Hey Brother geokat!
I appreciate & endorse whenever you deploy the accurate term, “Shabbos goys.”
As Lent is underway, fyi, on occasion, I attend Divine Liturgy at downtown Scranton’s beautiful St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Church. There I get to meet the good hearted Ukraine-born, Father Myron. We talk about his befouled Homeland, which suffers church schism. As I ain’t no EliteComminc, I will now leave it at that, geo!🙌
Nonetheless, I think you & I can agree that the current Ukraine leadership are Jewish oligarchs who were put into power by Jewish ZUS Neoconservatives, the Kagan’s.*
Moving forward, & here at U.R., a commenter made an interesting point that the ZUS National Security Agency (NSA) actually calls the foreign policy “shots” which “Homelanders” think is PreZident t-Rump’s job.
Given time, please consider reading the article, linked below? Yahoo suggests t-Rump might be annoyed and have some leverage & authority over the “policy” hazards which rabid Neocon, Bolthead, requires. 🤔. Thanks, and lest I forget, “Good night America.”
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bolton-tests-boundaries-trump-apos-080000935.html
* U.R. commenter, annamaria (The Great), provided lots of necessary (& otherwise absent) information on the Ukraine’s boiling political cauldron which could erupt into WW3.
Another brilliant article
Oh, c’mon, Ilyana! you can certainly do better than that. Only solution? And who cares if it’s 100% efficient? Ya gotta start somewhere, and do you have any better ideas?
That didn’t take long:
What a miserable fake-nation USAmerica is and has always been. And what contemptuous vermin are undignified US-fascists as here at UNZ:
The US has never been anything but the oligarchy with the most submissive, brainless and spineless subjects of the planet. Simply a copy of a real nation, whose colonialist masters, first in Britain, then from their power base in Washington, thought of a method best to disguise the feudal character of their state, whose government saw as its “primary responsibility” “to protect the minority of the opulent against the majority”. (James Madison, Constitutional Convention, 26 June 1787)
For pretending rebellions the continental ruling class of feudals and capitalists they needed to “create the necessary illusion” which would permit them to “take the risk out of democracy” (Reinhard Niebuhr), i.e. to establish a system of maximum exploitation and citizens’ minimum awareness of their slavery.
Propaganda, as “the exclusive arm of government” (Edward Bernays), was right from the beginning the most essential column of US oligarchic despotism, thus establishing a system which was not only a caricature of what the rest of the world considers freedom, but of all essential human qualitities that make man man.
You are simply the dumpest population on the planet, a stock of worst sheeple, who could be told the lie that your massmurderous elites and you, their lackeys, have ever been “the world greatest force for peace and freedom, for demcracy and security and peace” (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama), although your fake-nation has been in all but 14 of your ridiculously short 339 years of ‘history’ the origin of aggressive war and genocide.
US leaders could always rely on the fact that their enslaved sheeple had the adequate “measure of apathy and noninvolvement” in governmental crimes (L.F. Barret). For their little imbecile and uneducated population alone it was true unanimously that “a given statement is more likely to be judged ‘true’ the more often it is repeated” and that these “illusions of trut are even observed when participants are explecitely told at the time of the exposure that the information is false”. (E. Smith)
There is no crime which you could not support your elites in. As long as you fat collective sheeple sit in front of your screens, a remote control in your hand, awfully terrible fast food in front of you, through obeisity unable to move, you do not care for anything.
Your country needs no ‘evil Jew’ to be the curse for humanity. The problem is not any bogeyman, you need to point at, whining, while four fingers point back at you: YOU ALL ARE THE PROBLEM. EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU. Renegades, originally rooted in real countries, attracted by the Puritan-Calivnist perversion enshrined in the “American Dream” (or rather nightmare) and its brainless suprematism and social Darwinism, you can only serve mankind, if you vanish in the depth of the St Andreas Vault.
The core of evil is WASPism. Whether some Jewish Americans joined your cynic elites, which have been basically the same 200 oligarchic families for 339 years, does not make the slightest difference.
YOU ALL ARE THE PROBLEM – as bunch of fat, cowardly and imbecile lackeys of the most dangerous and cynic massmurderers of this globe. You have made your elites, you applaude and provide your massmuerderous military with human capital, you finance your slaughtering elites with your taxes and you are willing to profit from your blood money, which proudly exposes anti-Christian heresy in the shameless imprinting “In God We Trust”. It is every single one of you – as NONE OF YOU TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR WHAT YOU HAVE ENDORSED FOR MORE THAN 300 YEARS.
As long as you do not show remorse and penitence, you have not deserved being treated better than your elites. And none of you has – one half of you points all the time at the Russian bogeyman, the other at the ‘evil Jew’. How miserable!
Ilyana only leaves her house to go on Norwegian cruises.
We’ve reaching peak jew.
Look at these comments.
Look at the comments everywhere.
It won’t help them to shut it down at this point, the horse has already left the barn.
Judaism holds that eventually only Jews will be able to exist in Israel.
This is doctrine, and there are plenty of Orthodox Jews advocating for that change now.
Judaism dictates the destruction of America so that the Jewish Messianic period can arrive. See Zohar Shemot 32a, or here:
Moving on…
The Torah was written by Jewish men and they dictated that they are to be the only a nation. The Jewish god is a metaphor for the Jewish people. Its all made up. The Jewish ethic is one that seeks to dispossess and destroy all other nations. Stating that “god did not create a state for white people” is Jewish supremacist for “we seek to destroy all other nations because that is our prerogative”. Full stop.
Rabbis don’t even believe that there is one god. Monetheism is explicitly about the “War in Heaven”, which is metaphysical code for “all peoples have their god, and we seek to destroy those gods (those people)”.
Again, to reference the text in the prior link:
Jewish code for the gods of other tribes is to call those gods “guardian angels” or “names” (coded as alternate names of the Jewish god).
The goal of the Rabbis is to destroy the “guardian angles” (gods) of other tribes (which is code for destroying the other tribes) and to “unite the names”, which is code to exert final supremacy that has all other peoples worshipping the Jewish god (code for the Jewish people) instead of their own god.
Pelosi makes a fool of herself and sells her soul when she repeats open lies for political survival and wealth. The core thesis of Judaism is single loyalty to Judaism and Jews.
Mike Pompeo was a proven to be a Jewish lapdog when recently he decided to use his office as a Jewish debt collection (shakedown) agent in Poland.
There is no better illustration of Jewish power than when both parties fawn all over them while the Jews vote for one party to a greater degree than any other religious group.
Jews hate and wish to genocide all non-Jews as a matter of doctrine. Non-Jews voted Pompeo’s administration into office. We sacrificed more than enough for Jews in WWII, to include our culture. The Jews would never earnestly defend non-Jewish White people. I don’t see where we are obligated to defend Jews anywhere in the world.
The American people have gotten extraordinarily tired of the demands, bullying, and blackmail the American government has received from the fully nuclear armed, viciously apartheid, theocracy which is what neo-nazi Israel has become in the 21st century.
And we have one word for you: enough!!
We will provide you no more American military to get slaughtered or maimed for life in the process of “neutralizing” all your alleged existential threats in the Middle East. And of course, as we both know, that includes all of your neighbors in the region.
And on top of that, sir, we would appreciate it greatly if the US government immediately pull all financial and military aid from your country immediately, as all this aid is completely illegal under the Symington Amendment.
We the people would like to see this accomplished and immediately, sir. The days of the host/parasite relationship between the Us government and that of Israel may well be coming to a very abrupt halt, and it is damn well about time, sir!!!
Sun comes up, Israel demands money. Sun goes down, Israel demands money. Moon waxes, Israel demands money. Moon wanes, Israel demands money. Weather is sunny, Israel demands money. Weather is rainy, Israel demands money. I sense a pattern here!
I Thank you PG!
I was wondering how many evangelical churches will close their doors for good if they would stop receiving any funding from AIPAC or its associates?
Jake, is that you?
This is really a Jewish state given to us by God…demolishing homes while poisoning Palestinian livestock and destroying orchards…mostly Jewish money has corrupted our political system and media
It’s all here, in part of Gore Vidal’s Foreword to Israel Shahak’s Jewish History, Jewish Religion:
lol, thanks
if i had any guilt over what you say, its gone now
Nobody has any ideas. Things are usually left to the people. People will not move on anything until they are really hit economically. Then things will happen very rapidly.
My opinion is that we have to wait till one belt one road will be completed.
That will change everything. I am not totally convinced but I am inclined to believe that Dollar will survive until that day.
The parallels between a healthy body infected by a parasite are uncanny. The parasite has taken control of the brain and the body is twitching but unable to cure itself even though the cure is obvious and staring it in the face.
“Demanding a unique Israeli right to exist while denying it to Israel’s neighbors; demolishing homes while poisoning Palestinian livestock and destroying orchards; shooting children for throwing stones; and inflicting death, terror and deprivation upon the imprisoned people of Gaza are all everyday common practice for the Israeli government.”
That is key. The right of others to co-exist alongside Israel the issue. The state of Israel, regardless of her standing with respect to scripture and christian ethos, as a nation state she is bound by the same rules as other nation states.
Uuhhh shocking — not that the above has not been stated in mire than one occasion –
Called Cardin’s office one day to carp about the BDS law he was sponsoring. A staffer answered and immediately put me on hold as soon as I told her the purpose of my call. After several minutes I lost the connection. Tried again and the same thing happened.
After office hours I called and left a message that since it was nearing tax time I wanted to leave a substantial donation to the senator and wanted information as to how to go about doing so and if it was tax deductible. I received a call back at 9:30 the next morning from a cheerful staffer asking me how he could be of help.
These are the worst kind of bottomfeeders that will drop the US like a stone the day the dollar loses its value because of our massive debt.
Great article Mr. Giraldi.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/26/world/middleeast/golan-heights-israel-netanyahu.html
Oh well, why not? It looks like Jewish Power is keeping the US, aka Goyland Heights.
And just like Jewish-occupied W. Bank and Golan Heights can’t say NO to further Jewish invasion, Jewish occupied Goyland Heights(US and EU) cannot say NO to further Diversity invasion.
Bears repeating.
If there was a WASP culture, it died with the Lincoln’s assault on the separating states.
The “British Empire” was never British. The Puritans, who are technically not Christians and therefore not Protestants, were Jew friendly, the WASPs were not.
There has never been an Anglo-Zionist Empire. The Empire was private trading companies formed, primarily by Jews, to monopolize trade. They gave the “Anglo” puppet monarchs a small cut for using their conscritpted thugs to invade foreign lands. The minority Puritans in the US were not the basis of American culture, the Quakers were. That is why all roads led to Philadelphia, the Quaker capital.
This is generally the other way around. christian evangelicals are usually giving money. Not necessarily to the Israeli government, but to churches that support spreading the gospel and smaller Jewish kibbutz’s or other organizations. Since 1947′- 48′ millions of christians have understood that the God was in fact restoring Israel. And that has a lot of various meanings to different congregations — but few are getting money from Israel, if any.
——————
Most US citizens know Israel through three lenses.
1. the holocaust – real or not
2. a nation beset upon by Muslim terrorists and Muslim neighbors Shaped largely by the late 1960’s – 1980’s political events
Israel has played both cards well. And the media has been a large player in the same.
3. the view of Israel as a key player in end times from a biblical – spiritual force is harder to decipher because even main stream churches who leaned on biblical truths generally accepted that line of analysis. But blessing Israel is a card that Israel doesn’t need to play, large bodies of scholars and christian advocates for end times prophecy do the heavy lifting. But it works because it lies in that place of uncertainty “just in case” – better that, than sorry later.
5 people form a new country and appoint one of their number (the dual citizen) to be their government.. two vote against sending money to foreign governments, two abstain, all four vote to pay sufficient tax to build roads. The tax is collected and used in Israel to build roads and the governor’s daughter wins a scholarship.
I wish you were as well
Gradually I began to hate them
Anti-Semitism is pointing out US Jews loyal to Israel and not to America.
Eric Cantor’s Pledge of Allegiance
The soon-to-be House Majority Leader vows to protect Israel from his own Government
Glenn Greenwald
November 13, 2010 4:14PM (UTC)
Soon-to-be GOP House Majority Leader Eric Cantor met on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — the same day when the actual U.S. Secretary of State met with Netanyahu — and vowed that he and his GOP colleagues would protect and defend Israeli interests against his own Government.
According to a statement proudly issued by Cantor’s own office
“Eric stressed that the new Republican majority will serve as a check on the Administration and what has been, up until this point, one party rule in Washington,” the readout continued. “He made clear that the Republican majority understands the special relationship between Israel and the United States, and that the security of each nation is reliant upon the other.”
Leave aside the absurdity of believing that Israel needs to be protected from the extremely deferential and devoted Obama administration. So extraordinary is Cantor’s pledge that even the Jewish Telegraph Agency’s Ron Kampeas — himself a reflexive American defender of most things Israel — was astonished, and wrote:
I can’t remember an opposition leader telling a foreign leader, in a personal meeting, that he would side, as a policy, with that leader against the president. Certainly, in statements on one specific issue or another — building in Jerusalem, or somesuch — lawmakers have taken the sides of other nations. But to have-a-face to face and say, in general, we will take your side against the White House — that sounds to me extraordinary.
Two paragraphs in and you haven’t shown yourself to be anything but a low IQ (by virtue of your writing style) emotionally unstable whiner (the defining characteristic of which is the liberal use of ad hominem attacks in place of any proofs) who takes too many words to state “muh communism”.
Its a shame that drugs are more tolerated in Europe (a natural biproduct of your Jewish tolerance). They make you emotionally unstable and unable to think and write with concision and clarity.
Neither did you learn the concept of irony. To wit, you are a communist supporter of Judaism who rants about propaganda.
My points are further proven (love the “sheeple” term, though. Its ironically very American idiot of you).
You seem to e speaking about Jews. Bravo.
I agree that we aren’t a sociopolitical nation (though we are a legal country), but in our defense we fought the civil war to keep the people who you support from gaining control and destroying us. Your people then fought the Nazis to help the same people who destroyed us take control. They are now destroying “you”.
Though, when you cite nationhood then you as an individual destroyer of Europe are again being unintentionally ironic (one of the comedic benefits of the company of morons).
Try rewriting for English grammar. Your sentence is hardly decipherable.
Did a continental communist (two identities) just lecture about genocide to the US? Which would mean that you are a hypocritical moron on the subject of history as well?
Given the body count of the Thirty Years War (for one) and the Gulag system, you paint yourself as being willfully ignorant of history. That’s not the profile of an educated European super-model that you are attempting to contrast yourself as.
I hope that you aren’t in charge of anything important. If you are, I would begin to regret less our military presence in Europe.
Correct me if I’m wrong but the continental population, according to the the voting metric, now leads the world in both support of the fundamental untruths of Cultural Marxism that are characterized by explicit inversions of the realities that our smarter ancestors always maintained (ie: gender non-binary, the Jews are innocents and Judaism is benign, etc). How did you get there? The European traitors that helped defeat the only army defending truth and goodness in the world have been forcefully repeating those lies to you since 1945. Be wary of throwing stones in your glass dacha, comrade.
An “Aus” trian communist has no moral platform from which to lecture anyone about judgement nor crime. Your morality is inherently relativistic. Judgement comes from the West, where it will always reside.
As long as you spiritually rotten cancerous cells exist in the body you will continue to spread your version of putrid Jewish supremacy. Your inability to conceive of the reality of the United States, beyond the cartoon that your paymasters have inserted into your consciousness as they do everything else, means that you will be in a state of perpetual emotional breakdown when we bring final chemotherapy. That also means that you will be too innately soft to put up a fight. Enemies are all around, comrade. Few friends, this time.
Nice! Thank you. Its our pleasure to host the full blown psychosis of the enemy on this website, for anyone who reads it to see.
You mean “Fault”, you blithering idiot.
But you are funny in how impressively emotionally unhinged you are (consistent with any substance abuser) to the exclusion of any content. As the blacks say “I ain’t mad at ya”. Keep coming, babe.
Both Puritanism and Calvinism are creations of the Jewish subcult.
Foundational support?
Because I can endlessly and directly quote the Torah (Tanakh, Zohar, Talmud) to debate you on that fact. After which I will quote modern Rabbis and other Jewish leaders. We can then compare citations.
You can start, and I’ll join in response. I’ll know that you are bluffing your politics when you do not. I’ll know that you are a propaganda cell full of nothing but hot air. We all know that. But this will confirm it.
Other than simple Jewish propagandists who never present themselves in an open forum where they can be debated, its quite common that defenders of Jews present as emotionally unhinged lunatics. You are not atypical.
Except that here, in an open forum, your statement that “Jewish Americans… do not make any difference in the slightest”, without any further support of your statement, can be readily debated and rejected outright if for no other reason then you are stating propaganda with no support.
In contrast, in my last post in this comments section, I quoted a Zohar entry that explicitly states that the Jews see the USA and the greater West as “evil” enemies that are to be destroyed and Israel to be the only power that will be left remaining (after a World War with Islam).
See my prior post for excerpts and/or see here:
https://www.chabad.org/kabbalah/article_cdo/aid/1391003/jewish/Daily-Zohar-Vaeira-Day-5.htm
If you don’t read the full text of the link on the Chabad site, note that the Jews also doctrinally believe in a total-genocide of Arabs. As stated in the text that can be found through the link. I left that out of the excerpts quoted in my prior post.
Being that you are a non-religious communist, you know that this was all written by men. It is also mainstream Jewish religious doctrine. Which means that it is clear to you that it is mainstream Jewish political instruction.
Which means that your comments about Jews are factually wrong, and your defense of them is morally wrong.
Assess your unhinged emotional state, as well as your lack of political, religious, and historical knowledge to come to the conclusion that you cannot possibly be the future. Which makes you the problem.
I enjoyed the ending of this, above. You topped your prior efforts, which gives your entire unhinged and unsupported post a cohesive shape and feel. Which is important even for doomed communists and unaware Jewish golems.
Again, see my prior points in regard to judgement, your moral relativism, and your compromised nature that arises from your lack of religious, historical and political knowledge. Someone like you demanding ad judging remorse and penitence is equivalent to, well, the entire life arc of this guy:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_Butt_Naked
The symmetries between your kind and the General Butt Naked story could not be better: in story arc and in the origin of your defining moralities.
For posting Gore Vidal’s rather obscure Foreward to Israel Shahak’s “Jewish history, Jewish religion, WOW…, and thanks, Johnny Rottenborough!
Am a bit disappointed Ron Unz did not refer to the late-Gore Vidal’s Foreward in his great “American Pravda” work.
Nonetheless, & to paraphrase the hospitalized Mick Jagger, I can’t always get what I want.
Again, thanks Johnny, and thanks also to Gore Vidal wherever you are for bravely writing,🙌”But I will say that the hasty invention of Israel has poisoned the political and intellectual life of the USA, Israel’s unlikely patron.”
(Zigh) America’s body politic “poisoned” more effectively than were the Skripals.
Post scriptum: I found Mr. Vidal intelligently comical when he profiled JFK as being a “world class gossip.” I suppose Jewish Lobbies have since learned their lesson, and have taken proactive & defensive measures against any ZUS (2020) presidential who potentially have TRUE gossip-tendencies, like the youthful but aware JFK once did.
Jew media control over America is absolute.
“It’s the Benjamins Baby” — money is everything to the Jew.
Israeli Jew banks screw America – help US Jews to circumvent taxes (1,000,000,000 dollar fine).
US Jew MSM screw America – never tell the American people about it.
80% of the American people are serfs to Jew money – living paycheck to paycheck – paying interest on everything – receiving none back – actually, outright owning little of value.
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
I have been doing the same where I can but I mostly get shut down or completely ignored.
It is in the end a lost cause as long as it remains civil because the people we are trying to be civil to just really don’t give a damn…
Excellent list! If I get some free time, I might turn this into a mobile app to let everyone know who the enemy is.
I respectfully disagree
A forbidding obstacle, unfortunately…
these fringe people are showing up in comment sections everywhere now:
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/326400/#respond
bad news for the taubsteins
Too bad Vidal didnt have the guts, even for a ‘man’ like him, to say more about the Jew/Zionist hold on this country/world. I mean what did he have to lose, he was rich, queer and old already. He was bullet proof!
I am not fond of the title given the piece, but Mr Giraldi always has something to say worth listening to.
“But, in the long run, everyone knows deep down that loyalty to Israel is not loyalty to the United States. And what Israel is doing is evil, as is becoming increasingly clear. It is trying to convince Washington to make war on Iran, a country that does not threaten the U.S., while the willingness of the American people to continue to look the other way as Benjamin Netanyahu uses army snipers to shoot down unarmed demonstrators who are starving will not continue indefinitely. “
Well said indeed.
I am generally an optimist for the long term., although forced to be a pessimist for the near future.
Such abuse and oppression just cannot go on forever.
Even the mighty Soviet Union finally collapsed, leaving a peaceful and reasonable Russia in its place.
And, while not generally noticed, there are many parallels between modern Israel and the USSR.
You cannot go on proclaiming democracy when half the people you rule cannot even vote. They could all vote in the USSR, but their votes meant nothing.
You cannot claim to represent our great Western values when oppression is an integral part of your society.
Millions of prisoners cannot be kept without rights indefinitely. Only a tyranny such as the USSR is capable even of attempting it.
But in the meantime, many must suffer terribly while the nightmarish events which represent Israel’s behavior play themselves out.
If you are willing to use brutality regularly to get your way, as the USSR did and as Israel does, you can continue for quite a while, but not indefinitely.
We are all suffering from cognitive dissonance where our conflicted minds refuse to force our government to declare AIPAC as an agent of a foreign nation that must be made to register as such.
That already happened in 1962.
They just didn’t do it and we didn’t hold them to it
Nah. The Jews are sick. See how simple statements such as yours work?
Abandon your genocidal, supremacist religion and identity before this gets worse. We know what your religion says and what it means. It is very clear.
Its not like you have no where to go this time. There are no more excuses at this point in history. There is no one to blame but yourselves.
“so Israel could secretly create a nuclear weapons arsenal”
Israeli nukes were always our government’s policy.
And yet the Christian Zionist sheeple blindly follow on, truly believing it is “Gods will”.
He(it) is just another Israeli jew who protests that he(it) is not a jew (probably because he is an atheist) but is a card carrying member of the tribe, who gets paid to post on anti-Israeli web sites, derailing threads and sowing confusion. Is “disloyalty to The Christ” possible if no loyalty was ever claimed?
Phil, you know you’re doing something right when you evoke comments like this one.
Keep waxing poetic!
Liars with money power and influence. And they can always cry “racism” when you call them out.
1913 Federal Reserve Act
1917 Bolshevik Revolutiin
WW1
WW2
1963 JFK assassination
1967 USS LIBERTY
2001 Twin Towers
2003 Rachael Corrie murdered by IDF
Arab Spring: Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria
And you can continue from there. I can’t name an instance when Israel has benefited the USA
First off, Lot, given your passionate attachment to the Zionist Project, you need to be a little clearer as to whom you are referring when you write “our” government.
Secondly, if you were referring to the policy of the US gov’t, as you are no doubt aware, JFK had several correspondences with David Ben Gurion in which he warned him against the development of a nuclear program for fear of nuclear proliferation in the region. The issue was so divisive that it led to DBG’s resignation and JFK’s demise.
Quite amusing how USAists run mad here – and make laughing stock of themselves.
Posts however are symptomatic: It is too obvious that they project the general ugliness of the USAist mindset, the little underdog-intoxication of submissive lackeys of their own elites, on USAmerican Jews only. In them, they can perceive USAist perversion.
Funny, too, that they mistake old church Christianity with Judaism.
Shows that they deeply sense that USAmericanism as such is perverted Christianity, even a perversion of humanity. US-suprematism as elite vodoo culture enslaves them all; the USAist hubris of branding a fake nation “New Zion”, “New Jerusalem” ect. is nothing but a slave ideology to which tehy have bound themselves. They share the heresy which made their masters pring on money a heretical sentence like “In God We Trust” – while all Christians know that you either can serve Mamon or God, but not both.
They serve Mamon – in a country in which black sabbatical WASPist masters have turned themselves into the priests of the satanic currency, the blood money of the world.
These imbeciles perceive in US-Jews their own human distortion – and hate themselves in projecting self-hate on a tiny minority within their degenerated population.
Tell them who they are – and they run mad – and in doing so, demonstrate to everybody that they are, indeed, nailed.
good idea !
New World Order:
Israel First vs. The Resistance
Israel First:
Israel (the mastermind)
USA (the military and economic wing)
Remaining Five eyes(UK, CND, Oz, NZ) + France and Japan, i.e. America(Israel)’s lap dogs
Saudi Arabia and Jordan (rulers BFF with Jared Kushner)
The 7 irrelevant tiny countries that rely entirely on US for aid(Honduras, Guatemala, Micronesia, Togo, Palau, Marshall Islands, Nauru)
The Resistance:
Russia (the military wing)
China (the economic wing)
Iran, Syria
Germany (energy dependent on Russia)
Countries in China’s sphere: Southeast Asia, North & South Korea
All other Muslim countries who are generally against Israel
Everyone else:
Rest of Europe: somewhat neutral
Too poor to care: India, Indonesia, Sub Saharan Africa, Latin America
What nonsense.
That all depends on the manner of support.
And not that is not accurate that christians who support the state of Israel oppose Muslims nations.
Let me see what’s next . . . oh Christians are jews
Another bundle of nonsensical surface skimming nonsense. I have absolutely no issues with the fact that Israel’s neighbors have a every right to sovereignty.
“..had a slightly different take on it”:
(translated)
“There is not peace because Arabs do not believe in a book of political instruction to ourselves that we wrote and that quotes a god that we invented. A book that says that we can genocide everyone in other people’s lands so that we may dispossess them of those lands”.
That translation is as honest as Jewish politics get.
The Jewish Torah command to dispossess others of lands extends to the entire world. As any honest Orthodox Jew would tell you.
This being the central reason that most galut Orthodox Jewish communities do not emigrate to Israel. This is the reason that New York City among other cities are still inundated with them. Most of them are not anti-Israel, in spite of propaganda to the contrary.
Walk in Brooklyn and bump into a Chabad member who fully believes that America and the greater West is to be destroyed in a World War with Semitic Islam (Zohar), and all non-Jews are to be genocided (Zohar), so that the Jewish Messianic period can arrive and allow Jews to inherit the entire planet.
excuse the mispost
“And yet the Christian Zionist sheeple blindly follow on, truly believing it is “Gods will”.”
Slides et al.
What nonsense.
That all depends on the manner of support.
And not that is not accurate that christians who support the state of Israel oppose Muslims nations.
Let me see what’s next . . . oh Christians are jews — hopefully those who made such silly retorts will refrain from doing so as it is not only incorrect, but beside the point.
Another bundle of nonsensical surface skimming nonsense. I have absolutely no issues with the fact that Israel’s neighbors have a every right to sovereignty.
I wonder if some student of fake news and troll ing on the internet could explain this kind of brain fart, read as a deliberate solemn uttering of demonstrable nonsense. No one who actually reads the WoZ comments, or even glances at them, could believe C and D’s characterizations. The C and D behaviour is almost pathological because the falsity of what he rights is so easily checked. It would take about 2 minutes searching the UR archive.
Z-man opined:
Hey Z-man!
Speaking respectfully, and as you ought know, the human race is not equipped with equal parts of “guts,” honor and patriotism.
Although Gore Vidal was a “queer,” I believe the imprisoned Bradley Chelsea Manning would take issue with you. He/she had 100 x’s more guts & honor than did the stud, PreZident Bill Clinton!💃
At any rate, thank you, Z!
Ach, komm schon, Anja, nicht so hart! If you’re really from where you pretend to be, have some mercy with corrupt pols and and a populace of morons who lost tradition and culture…
Question to the editor? How is Incitatus’s regular use of bolding outside Style Manual principles but the use of crazily proliferating emojis is not? Is this just indulgence of the insane?
Some things never change – do they?
How many Palestinian children is Netanyahu going to kill in order to get reelected next week?
Oh my – your Big Jews rob and kill and you Little Jews suffer the consequences.
The question is when are you Little Jews going to wake up and put a stop to the Big Jews?
Hmm – will you go down again like you have for the two thousand years?
Good luck – it is all up to you little ones. It is your fate that you are playing with.
Think Peace — Do No harm — Art
I don’t know about Fran, but he/she has a point. Not just Giraldi, but maybe articles should be indexed for new content – I learned nothing new, but that Hoyer, Pency, and Pompy were among the top whores this year.
More of the same ranting? You are repeating yourself. Instead, try responding to those who have already responded to you. If you can manage it in your mentally disheveled state.
What’s funny is that you are going to get trounced worse than you already have been here if you begin trying to argue religion; a topic that I assure you that you know less about than politics.
You are a communist who hates Semitic Christianity, which is a much kinder and gentler universalist Judaism, but you support Ethnonationalist and genocidal Judaism?
The only profile that fits is a genocidal, ethnonationlist Jewish profile of someone living a supremacist ethic in a nation that is not her own.
1. No support for your claims.
2. “Supreamtist” is not a word in English. You’ve used it twice now, druggie.
3. You talk like a conspiratard that believes in magic.
Jews were secretly powerful at the time of the founding of this nation, as can be proven in Euro-hostile place names that include Semitic words, like “Arizona”, and truly esoteric place names like “Minnesota” and “Minneapolis” that reference the deepest histories of the first encounters between Aryans and Jews. Those are just to start. The United States is riddled with such place names.
Given the evidence, you cannot with certainty conclude that gentiles are responsible for reinforcing these concepts in the United States.
Thank you for admitting that Judaism, and everything to do with it, links us to a master-slave ideology. We agree.
You seem to have a not so well concealed and yet (righteous) latent hostility toward Judaism that you are attempting to transfer to gentile White people.
What this tells me is that deep down you have an almost but not quite dead moral compass, but that your hate for the White race is so strong that you are willing to embrace the literal devil to make war on it.
That’s a sad existence that will doom you to hell on Earth, by definition.
Ignorance of our Fed and its consistently outed controllers is not surprising given the rest of your failed content.
“Black sabbatical”? As I before expressed, I hope that you aren’t in charge of anything important in your country of residence. Keep trying to quote religion, though, its entertaining at the least and it makes you extremely easy to debate. Its good to be able to do this while I’m only half awake.
Okay Jew / Euro-hater. Nice supporting citations.
We’ll still take the WASPs over the commies and Jews, the latter two who have both been proven to be so horrendous (the former in their actions and the latter in their texts and actions) that the West is on its way to being completely convinced that it never wants anything to do with either ever again.
Jews were excluded from society for thousands of years for two reasons:
1. They are genocidal supremacists who seek to wreck other nations, as stated in their texts and that makes them exceedingly dangerous;
2. They are mostly intolerable as people, to any normal European who hasn’t fallen for Jewish cultural subversion. Especially the men.
Nothing has changed.
No, and we have their texts as proof.
All that you have are unsupported rants and Jewish pseudo-psychoanalysis.
Barely decipherable English.
I can keep dismantling your disjointed, high emotion, and low content rants all day.
Give me another one and I’ll do it again. It’ll get increasingly easier because you are re-using the same content free statements.
We’ll sit here and watch you ignore my responses because that’s the only recourse that you have, given your inherent ability and state of mind.
Are they really only a few? Seems to me that they are everywhere. With so much intermarriage with gentiles, does anyone really knows how many Jews there are? A clear example is Ivanka Trump/Kushner. She has converted, but is she counted as a Jew or not?
I find it unbelievable that some say there are only 15 million Jews in the entire world and only 3-4 million living in the USA. After thousands of years of procreation? And the Orthodox sure do enough of that.
I once asked a Jewish man this question online. He said that there are at least 60 million world wide, but no one really knows how many there are. Just as they overinflate the number who died in the holocaust, I believe they deliberately under count their true numbers.
Whose fault is it that Jews are getting away with it? I contend it is the fault of Christians, especially Protestants. Jews are just acting in their own self-interest, while Christians/gentiles are incapable of that.
If you’re Greek, you can deal with your pity as you like.
You have neither started wars that have battered numerous countries, have murdered six million there since the millenium, have robbed the rest ten years of their life-expectancy and tried to press Europe and Asia into nuclear custody.
In regard to culture, I am teaching mine – not expecting that anyone can understand it who feels inclined to pity a nation of uncurable primitive slaughterers. As culture is for them …
“Sie ist schon in ihrer zugänglichsten Region wie eine Ahnung des höchsten Gipfels, den sie erreicht hat: Pandora; in unentwirrbarer Gesetzmäßigkeit seltsame Angleichung an das symbolträchtige Gefäß, dem die Luftgeburten entsteigen:
Und irdisch ausgestreckten Händen unerreichbar
jene, steigend jetzt empor und jetzt gesenkt,
Die Menge täuschten stets sie, die verfolgende.”
“LBJ just wanted ‘the Jews off my back’ and acted accordingly with regard to Israel.”
That might explain why he immediately gave in to the jews regading their nuclear program and then got on board with the Liberty bombing and cover-up. Not.
You are wrong about LBJ. LBJ was right there in bed with the Zionists and gave them what they wanted. Most likely including the splattered head of JFK on a platter.
There is no Jewish right to the promised land…that right ended in 70AD during the Roman destruction of Jerusalem and the slaughter of most of the Judahites/Levites during the siege. Any survivors were sold into slavery and/or intermarried and are no longer part of the blood line. Most of the Jewish people nowadays cannot trace their lineage back to any of the 12 tribes…they are mostly Eastern European in ethnicity. Ironically, the Palestinians whom the Jews are persecuting are closer in lineage to Abraham (Semite) than the Jews are!
they always pretend its “our” “us” etc – its the tell
A good storm would clear the air – for example the arrest of the many people who cooperated in the 9/11 fakery.
The ones in New York, Washington, the FBI men collecting video evidence, the CIA people shepherding the “Terrorists” through their flight training on CIA airfields, the media people pushing the propaganda etc. etc.
Put them on trial for treason , get them plea bargaining in some sort of military tribunal and see what comes out.
>“But, in the long run, everyone knows deep down that loyalty to Israel is not loyalty to the United States. And what Israel is doing is evil, as is becoming increasingly clear. It is trying to convince Washington to make war on Iran, a country that does not threaten the U.S., while the willingness of the American people to continue to look the other way as Benjamin Netanyahu uses army snipers to shoot down unarmed demonstrators who are starving will not continue indefinitely. “
From The Florida Jewish Journal March 27, 2019 page 4:
“Report: Israel’s chip sales to China skyrocket
JNS:Israeli exports of computer semiconductors skyrocketed as Chinese companies purchased more
semiconductors manufactured at Intel’s Kiryat Gat plant.
Reuters, citing an official at the Israeli Export Institute, reported that exports of computer chips to
China increased by 80 percent to $2.6 billion in 2018 with Intel Israel constituting at least 80 percent of sales.
The figures should be encouraging news for Jerusalem as it pushes increased ties with Beijing
as semiconductors consisted of $3.9 billion of overall exports last year, according to the government-run institute.”
Wow. The Izzies are doing splendidly with stolen American technology all the while stabbing their
benefactors in the back. Surely they are the best friends America ever had, right?
correction:
And it is not accurate that christians who support the state of Israel oppose Muslims nations.
WiZard Censor of oZ inquired: “Question to the editor? How is Incitatus’s regular use of bolding outside Style Manual principles but the use of crazily proliferating emojis is not? Is this just indulgence of the insane?
Hey oZ! (Zigh)
Did you consider by chance Ron Unz might allow particular authors to moderate comments to their articles? 🤔
If such is the case, oZ, maybe author, Kevin Barrett, became annoyed by InZitatus’s posting some of his very dark words in black bolding?
Well, at any rate, good luck on your Zio pursuit to ban my emojais here on Phil Giraldi’s articles!
And do you know what, douchebag, if either Ron Unz or P.G. censors my comment emojais, so be it! Ha-ha-ha-ha! Sincerely,🖕!
Fran, if you hate UR so much, why do you hang out here?
Hasbara troll, obviously.
The AIPAC conference is news.
Thank heaven we have Philip Geraldi on the case.
He has sunk his teeth into the neck of this Zionist beast and he is not letting go.
Yay, Philip!
Propaganda works by incessant repetition.
Countering propaganda must work by the same principle: Push back every time, and don’t assume that people “got it” the first time.
It is said that to learn to recognize a new word (as an infant or when learning a foreign language) you must hear it 10 times; to learn to use a new word actively—add it to your active vocabulary—you must hear it 50 times. So, the anti-antisemitism message (i.e., countering the fraudulent notion called antisemitism) must be repeated and explained in new ways and new contexts on a daily basis. It is like slow-release medication against a virus or bacterial infection.
That is what Giraldi does.
In fact, I would say that pushback overkill is preferable to pushback underkill.
In every article that PG writes he adds some new info. Plus he reinforces the old info.
For example, in this article he shows how the Zionists are doing exactly this with their own interminable iterations of the beauty of the effed-up joined-at-hip-and-brain-and wallet relationship between their masters and American legislators at their bleeding conference.
It is a disgusting but newsworthy spectacle. More and more Americans are, I think, “getting” how disgusting this is. Only their fear of being labeled antisemites holds them back from openly experssing their disgust.
This disgust needs to find a way into the mainstream. I think it slowly is.
We need to be disgusted daily by these awful people and their awful statements and strutting and speechifying.
It would be dereliction of mental medical duty for Giraldi not to report on the creepy doings of AIPAC and their minions at the their conference. Get that, Fran? So shut the eff up with your interminable pointless and predictable posts. Go back under your rock and disappear. Troll.
Mr. Giraldi writes about the power of AIPAC, but could it be waning? On a site sympathetic to the alt-right, the claim was made that none of the announced Democrat candidates for potus chose to attend AIPAC’s love fest. They know that doing so would put them at odds with their young, growing anti-Zionist base – the base they need to win. Contrast that with the 100% support of all-things-Israel on the fast aging GOP side. It’s not hard to see which side will win in the long run.
E Michael Jones made the observation that Trump & Netanyahu are like two men holding onto each other in the middle of the ocean to keep from drowning. In order to fend off the Russia-gate witch-hunt, Trump had to become one with the Zionists and punish the Russians. As Jones likes to say, the current situation is “intolerable.”
If Jones is right, time is not on Israel’s side. To me, that makes the situation all the more dangerous. With the USA in steady and certain decline, and with Netanyahu in legal jeopardy at home, it may be now or never time to strike Iran. Pompeo, Bolton, Pence, and probably Kushner want it. But does Trump? He is in a pickle of his own making.
The english elites and the wasps have an hebraic spirit , they even think that they belong to the lost tribes of Israel . So when you you are talking about th jews are you including them ??
This is the one truth. Jews are a Nation within Nations, and have only one loyalty, and that is to themselves, be it via Israel or the Judea referred to in the pre-WW2 period that declared war on Germany from 1933.
I once thought politics drove these issues. I now believe that a corrupt media drives politics.
Here is an important film presenting indisputable evidence of the complicity of CNN, Al Jazeera, Channel 4 and the western media propaganda in the war against Syria:
https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2Fhttps://21stcenturywire.com/2019/03/30/the-veto-film-exposing-cnn-al-jazeera-channel-4-and-the-western-media-propaganda-war-against-syria/
“you need to be a little clearer as to whom you are referring when you write “our” government.”
The antisemites and conspiracy kooks always say this, but the reality is that it is my views that the vast majority of us born-and-bred Americans support.
Meanwhile, the Pali/Corbyn/Iran/Jihadi bloc is supported by third world migrants and campus weirdos who hate America.
Indeed, they are not as “few” as they claim. They have always been averse to “jew counting”, and have gone to great lengths to hide their identity, even taking on goy names. I suspect that they are probably 5x to 10x more than is known, which makes your 60 million figure plausible. They also claim not to be jews when asked, claiming instead to be atheists, which makes counting them even harder. You are right though, they seem to be everywhere you look, especially on the coasts.
But, we can focus on those that are in power and visible. @renfro posted an excellent list above. Let’s focus on those first, the rest will follow.
The “vast majority” of Europeans throughout history have been antisemitic, and for good reason.
If you are not, then it is you who is the outlier. It is you who is the likely retard in this scenario, for whatever reason that you are.
The only conspiracy is the Jewish religion and texts, along with Jewish political aims. If you are unaware of them, then that is your own illiterate fault. And believe that it is fault, considering that the Jewish texts explicitly claim that you are to be eventually genocided as a non-Jew (after they destroy all Western nations, to include the USA – see Zohar Shemot 32a for one).
That’s what you support, as a so called American?
With Americans like you, who needs enemies?
If you would bother to look, Jews are also clearly behind most of the social rot in this nation.
Again, with friends like you.
Maybe you are Jewish yourself. If not, the Jews clearly took your nuts and gave you nothing in return. They can keep you.
Those jihadis practice a Semitic religion that is completely modeled on Judaism. Rabbis have been on video to recently state that Islam is the “broom of Judaism”. Islam’s second, act, after it routed the Middle East, was to raid Visigoth Spain. Which the Jews are on record as aiding and abetting. Spain was forever changed. Wake up, or don;t, but watch elcturing people who know much more about Jews, Islam, and our collective history together.
Your attempt at rhetoric is from elementary school and its embarrassing for you. No one cares that a semi-literate (after all, you are commenting on a religion whose texts you have not read) zionist wannabe decided to lump a bunch of “bad people” together as his sole rhetorical device. Like a typical elementary school retard. Any gentile with half a brain knows that Jews are bad news. Deeply educated on the Jewish religion or not, they are everywhere and were the majority of us for most of our collective history.
My friends I am advise NOT allow European commie shitpost pedos are steal 401k re-educate not hard work
British Israelism is widely derided in British society. It has no support. England itself is badly invaded by people from the third world, on its way to racial dilution. Can you prove that the English elite thinks that they are Jews? If they do, and they are willing to destroy the heritage Anglo-Saxon and Celtic peoples as a result, then yes they are included.
However, in the United States, most of those so-called (now former) elites attend Episcopalian Churches for which membership is rapidly declining. People here want to cite WASPs, but this group has no clear racial in-group doctrine nor social pressure (I went to school with both WASPs and Jews), no ethnostate, no cohesive (non-univeralist) religion, and nothing in the modern day to indicate effective widespread group tribal interest and therefore power.
Whereas Jews have all of these things, and moreover can be identified as the top men and women in charge of widespread pro legal and illegal immigration agitation and legal pressure (but not in Israel), and pressure toward every measure of cultural Marxism. But not in Israel; Israel being an ultra-nationalist ethnostate in its very concept.
If the “English Elites” are Jews, then they are effective Jews and no longer WASPs by definition.
Recall that the English elites changed after the English Civil War, which is the precise time at which Jews were allowed back in England by the treasonous Parliamentarian Cromwell after having been righteously expelled by the previous people in-charge.
Hey follyofwar!
Appreciated your comment & I am grateful for your having mentioned Roman Catholic, E. Michael Jones who was quoted having made the understandable observation that, “Trump & Netanyahu are like two men holding onto each other in the middle of the ocean to keep from drowning.”
A slight problem, above. All men are mortal and must die from multiple causes. Even The Christ recommended his disciples, “Do not cling to me.”
t-Rump & Netanyahu could hug each other into a Tel Aviv nursing home, but even they know they ‘gotta die! Mortal, & fyi, I admit to holding-on to P.G.’s weekly articles, but one day such must end.
Being a “Homelander,” I can veritably assert that I am in a pickle. So for you to say “He (t-Rump) is in a pickle of his own making,” is incredibly different than the pickled pickle I’m in.
Nonetheless, and speaking as a mortal Scranton School bus driver, I would never- ever desire to exchange places with t-Trump, despite his $millions🤑, Mar a lago golf vacations & rolling in the Lincoln Bedroom sack with the (hubba-hubba) First Lady.
Thanks very much, follyofwar, for I do know where both you & E. Michael Jones are coming from…, the better part of the human ❤️!
Some of us believe that in the eternal scheme of things, justice, like truth, will not be denied. Let’s hope it is so, if only for Razan’s sake and the countless others who have died and are suffering in the human hell holes created by Israel and America on the West Bank and Gaza.
If the Israelis are so powerful how come they never could get him released early?
Lots of very powerful Jews in Honduras
What do they say about Tulsi? Please note in this interview when Cenk asks her directly if she opposes the Occupation, she says Yes! A true Zio supporter (as some here have accused her!) would object to even using the word. And she addresses the Adelson question. On the conflict, her answer is pretty pablum, but probably as far as she can go strategically.
Cenk has been castigated from both sides, either as too harsh or too easy with her. IMO it’s a very good interview. Can you picture for a moment, Tulsi in a debate with Trump? What are her boosters doing to prepare her for that? She’s handling all the animosity with equanimity, and she’ll arrive at the final contest battle-hardened.
Tulsi Gabbard Interview On TYT
An Israeli passport allows entry into 161 countries without a visa ,or number 21 in the Henley passport index.
US passport can get one into 184 countries, or number 6 in Henley passport index
Read E Michael Jones’ book : The Jewish revolutionary spirit
very true
Be nice. Like me! 😉
Thanks so much, Chuck. I’m not even a Christian, but remain a huge fan of Michael Jones – although I haven’t read his books. His multiple engaging interviews are everywhere on YouTube – for now, anyway. Ironically, he says that his books are selling better than ever since they were banned by Amazon. It’s that “Banned in Boston” effect. The Left is eating itself.
I, too, would never want to be Trump, not in a million years, even though I do like a game of golf once in a while. The pursuit of money is the root of all evil, and money and power have ruled Trump’s entire life. As for any trysts with the First Lady, I suspect they are few and far between. Word is they sleep in separate bedrooms. Besides he’s too busy tweeting. (lol). Cheers.
You need a giant enema to wash out all that bitterness, jealousy and hate before you explode.
A good question, republic asked: “If the Israelis are so powerful how come they never could get him (Pollard) released early?”
That’s an easy one, republic!
At time of Pollard’s release, Fortress America was not completely dominated by Israel. There remained powerful political voices, including far-sighted Jews, who agreed Pollard should stay in jail until the spying thing died down.
Pollard’s crime was symbolic, & his prison release was a show of international Jewry power.
And once t-Rump 🇮🇱 entered the White House, my “Homeland” became irreversibly annexed by Israel.😟
Thank for asking, republic! And please let me know what you think about my answer?
I too think there is a great undercount of Jews everywhere. Jews are doing a great job hiding among us, they change their last names, declare themselves “atheists”, “agnostic” therefore not really Jews because they don’t follow the religion, but of course they are still left wing nuts and absolutely pro Israel.
Ivanka counts. She’s a Jew.
Illustration for the ongoing process where MIC/Ziocons/Finances are represented by the Jewel Wasp, whereas the American citizenry is represented, well, by the Periplaneta Americana:
Those Israeli chips probably have embedded spy software to spy on the Chinese. Guess the Chinese ain’t so smart after all.
“People are never so completely and enthusiastically evil as when they act out of religious conviction.”
― Umberto Eco
“What can you say to a man who tells you he prefers obeying God rather than men, and that as a result he’s certain he’ll go to heaven if he cuts your throat?”
― Voltaire
“Fanatics can justify practically any atrocity to themselves. The more untenable their position becomes, the harder they hold to it, and the worse the things they are willing to do to support it.”
― Mercedes
“Religious fanaticism is the most dangerous form of insanity.”
― Robert Graves
Thank you – really interesting. Purchased her books.
Sorry, I don’t buy it. Yes, he would have lost the opportunities to be a big shot in the media but nobody could take anything he had already earned away from him. He wasn’t some Second Lieutenant with his entire career ahead of him.
He wasn’t going to starve and a 4 star general’s pension is pretty good.
The MIC isn’t controlled by Jews. They hire based on your contacts within the military procurement process. Hughes hired a 3 star general of the Air Force to beef up their attempts to get Star Wars contracts.
why do you assume that the blacks, hispanics, and Asians will be allowed to have any power?
Unz commenter’s:
A confused bunch
Want to end the “Jews” power over them
Will defend to the death the capitalist system the “Jews” have enslaved them in
The system that brought those darn Africans here
The system that has brought those darn Mexicans here
The system that sent their good middle class jobs to the 3rd world
The system that has given the “Jews” all the power and all the wealth of the goyim world
Because Fox News. Glenn Beck is supreme. John Hagee never told a lie. Trust the plan.
The US has been providing a safe and prosperous home for your ungrateful lot. And yet, the Jews are seemingly not able to be loyal to a country of their dwelling because “next year in Jerusalem” — even if the majority of the Jews prefer to admire Jerusalem from a distance.
It is not just the Jewish treasonous behavior towards the USA citizenry, which is so repulsive. The problem is the subversive influence of the Lobby towards the western values at large (such as the First Amendment, including the active suppression of factual information that is unpleasant for the tribe) — all while the holo-biz continues encouraging the whining and wailing about special victimhood of the Jews. This does not work anymore. After converting tens of thousands of Middle Eastern children into the bags of shredded meat in the name of Eretz Israel and after supporting military the Kievan neo-Nazi, the Jewish State’s screeching about existential threat and some special dues that western world owes to the Jewish tribe do not have any power anymore. It’s over.
In addition, the cynicism, indecency, and the cruelty displayed by the Jews against Palestinians, Arabs, and Russians have made the AIPAC, the ADL, and other mighty Jewish organization into pariahs among decent people.
It has no sense to engage in name-calling (“all the fringe sick people on UNZ”). Look at a mirror. Your tribe has lost the moral fiber. It does not help that the Jewish mythology treats non-Jews as subhumans.
“”the claim was made that none of the announced Democrat candidates for potus chose to attend AIPAC’s love fest.”
Kamala Harris met with AIPAC …she was trying to have it both ways. Her husband is Jewish btw. She will get lots of money from the Jews but she wont win the election.
Kamala Harris Meets AIPAC Representatives in Her Office After Forgoing Conference
”2020 Presidential hopeful Senator Kamala Harris met with representatives of American Israel Public Affairs Committee today, after joining a long list of other candidates who decided not to attend the pro-Israel lobby’s policy conference. The move has garnered harsh criticism from progressives on social media.
Harris welcomed members of the group’s leadership from California to her Senate offices Monday. She posted a photo of the meeting on Twitter, where it was retweeted twice on AIPAC’s own account.
We are delighted that as part of AIPAC Policy Conference our leadership met with @SenKamalaHarris who reiterated her support for the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship. #AIPAC2019 https://t.co/nqdrQymd4z
— AIPAC (@AIPAC) March 25, 2019
Harris wrote in her tweet that it was “Great to meet today in my office with California AIPAC leaders to discuss the need for a strong U.S.-Israel alliance, the right of Israel to defend itself, SenatorHarris was among numerous Democratic 2020 contenders who replied “no” when journalists asked if they would be attending the AIPAC gathering.
Sorry, @KamalaHarris — that makes you a liar. Pretending you’re not colluding with the brutal oppression of Palestinians by saying you’re not going to @AIPAC and then inviting them to meet you in your office Just doesn’t work. I will never support you. https://t.co/vYDBSzEbdw
— Rabbi David Mivasair 🔥 (@Mivasair) March 25, 2019
lmao @ Kamala Harris, always riding the fence. Makes a big deal out of skipping AIPAC for the headlines, but then invites AIPAC to her office instead. We see through your faux progressivism, Kamala. https://t.co/zULTlo5I9R
— cabral 🌹 (@axcomrade) March 26, 2019
Harris’s decision not to attend was notable, since she had attended and addressed AIPAC’s conference on multiple occasions in the past, as had three of the other Democrats who chose not to attend: Senator Cory Booker, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Senator Kristen Gillibrand.
Oh, really? You must be referring to the deluded Christian zionists who were duped by scammers like Darby and Scofield into thinking that biblical prophecy can only be fulfilled if they worshipped Israel.
A little background info on Scofield:
You of all people should no better than to remind The Dumb Goyim who bears ultimate responsibility for opening the floodgates to third world migrants into our Western homelands. Sheesh!
Agree.
But in my less charitable moments I also like to believe karma is the bitch she is reputed to be….lol
“These imbeciles perceive in US-Jews their own human distortion – and hate themselves in projecting self-hate on a tiny minority within their degenerated population.”
— Anja, why does this article about the pernicious influence of the Lobby made you so hysterical? The “tiny minority” has decided to be loyal to the tribal Jewish interests on its own volition. The tiny minority has a choice to relocate to its “promised land” and thus leave the US alone. The parasitic and disloyal minority is not welcome by the decent Americans, whereas the zionized degenerate in the US Congress do behave treasonously towards the US citizenry. Just take Bolton, Pompeo, Schumer, and Pelosi with you.
Leave the US alone. Sort out your problems with your Arab cousins ((Ishmaels) on your own. And, by the way, stop murdering the Middle Eastern children; this is a very bad behavior that is not going to be forgotten by good people.
That scum institution was involved in the GM GMAC fiasco a few decades back if I remember correctly. Christopher Bollyn did a good piece about it while back. Mentioned Cerebrus Capital and the well named Ezra Merkin, too.
Those people are really something. It’s one thing after another with them. But of course, dey’s da viktums what dindoo nuffin. Ever.
Just pay up, suckers!
>UNZ commenters
> fans of Fox News, Glenn Beck, and John Hagee?
one of us is confused
Anything to prolong his utter misery would please me to no end.
Oh, 6 million or so.
Yada, yada, yada.
The comment suggests that it had already taken effect, and we were shown the results…
I am perfectly happy to see you use emojis. After all I would have skipped your Comment altogether if it weren’t for its reminders of kindergarten art.
Hey follyofwar!
My, my, I so appreciate how you think & how clearly you write!
I don’t predict anyone here on this article thread will jump to tap the red “play” tab on the video, linked below.
But, as E. Michael Jones articulately discusses Democrat Party 🇮🇱 presidential candidate, Peter Buttigieg’s “Shortest way home,” * I guarantee all good U.R.-commenters will get a refresher course on how Buttigieg is just another latter-day product of the vile Frankfurt School.
Thanks again, follyofwar, & I dig your peacemaker screen name.
* Buttigieg appeared on TV’s “The View” where, (Zigh), he was adored by the endarkened babes.
And who is the editor/moderator of this thread. Our host Mr. Unz I presume unless corrected. Do you, Chuck, have any reason to suppose that is wrong?
See, you accuse Americans of being dumb. Typical anti semite, scratch one and you get an America-hater.
A long time coming I fear.
to show the true depth of Israel’s love for the U.S. and Europe, “The Samson Option” should be scribbled on there somewhere
Thanks for reminding me of Kraus. I’m quite intimate with German culture, but there’s always more to explore.
Glad you’re cultivating language and culture, but then you’re in the best place to know that the German-speaking area is following close behind the Anglo-Zio-Globo kraaken in most respects, including stupid people uninterested in their own culture and venal bootlicking elites.
Some things are better here: try hosting unz review in D, A, CH and see how far you get. So, when in a glass house…
PS. Not Fenugreek, I’m from the Parsnip family.
LOL
Hey oZ!
You stood up for your kin, Black Bold InZitatus, and where is he now when you need him? 🖕
now tell us about the Holodomor and the bolsheviks of the Soviet Union
Genrikh Yagoda slipped your mind?
Hey Anonymous Agent # 416!
Hm. Was under the assumption that Russians moderated all article comments. Uh, do you think I am wrong?
Thanks!
FYI: Obituary: Rafi Eitan
”In the 1960s, Eitan helped steal uranium from the Nuclear Materials & Equipment Corporation (NUMEC) in Pennsylvania. In the 1980s, Eitan played a role in the smuggling of nuclear triggers out of the United States.”
”In the same decade Eitan and Mossad units assisted the U.K. government in its onslaught against Irish self-determination, culminating in the murder of members of the Irish Republican Army. This operation reflects a long-standing Israeli policy: doing the dirty work of Western intelligence agencies in exchange for political support of Israeli brutality against Arab countries.
”
”Eitan’s primary focus in the 1980s was a man named Jonathan Pollard…”
Taken from (emphasis added):
https://www.newsbud.com/2019/03/28/obituary-rafi-eitan/
How about POTUS making a secret pledge to Israel? Clinton, Bush the younger, Obama, and Trump have all signed letters pledging never to expose Israel’s nuclear arsenal. At last week’s conference, Grant Smith outlined his efforts to stop this practice of subverting both letter and spirit of US law. For starters, we should demand that all presidential candidates pledge: No Secret Pledge to a (((Foreign))) Power.
U.S. foreign aid and the Israeli nuclear weapons program – Grant F. Smith
See my response to renfro’s #103.
“If the Israelis are so powerful how come they never could get him [Pollard] released early?”
Ah! I’m afraid the reality is — If they weren’t so powerful, he never would have been released!
The Scofield Bible is not the origin of the relationship between christian and Jews.
he may pressed that dynamic, but he certainly is not the originator. And I am aware that Dr. Giraldi makes that argument. It simply is not the case.
Typical anti semite, scratch one and you get an America-hater.
Lot,
Hmm – you must be talking about Jews they hate 90% of the Semites and clearly they hate white America.
Think Peace — Do No harm — Art
America and Americans are the brunt of numerous jokes in Israel (mostly about how gullible we are and “easily moved” [Bibi] ). One of the most repulsive and insulting being that what U.S. actually stands for is “unlimited shekels.”
Demand that all presidential candidates pledge:
No Secret Pledge to a (((Foreign))) Power.
You really mean: ‘while Christians / gentiles are not allowed to do that’.
That’s one of the main reasons the fake “holocaust” story was contrived.
Jews get to play by a different set of rules.
i’ve heard that Pollard was one of the worst spies/traitors in U.S. history and should never have been released
Is that why Israel gets so much free stuff from the MIC?
plus:
Zionists Banks Are Behind the American Industrial Military Complex: http://subversify.com/2014/01/10/zionists-banks-are-behind-the-american-industrial-military-complex/
GENERAL DYNAMICS / ZIONIST ARMS MANUFACTURER IN THE WORLD: https://wideawakegentile.wordpress.com/2014/07/09/general-dynamics-the-largest-zionist-jewish-arms-manufacturer-in-the-world/
The True Cost of Parasite Israel
Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far beyond the official numbers.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/
99% of Jewish religion is just pep talk for Jews. Christianity at least try to educate people to be non violent.
look at one of the latest from Wide Awake Gentile:
https://wideawakegentile.wordpress.com/2019/03/31/ukrainian-stand-up-comedy/
top 3 candidates for Ukraine’s upcoming Presidential election are all jewish, current Prime Minister is jewish and WAW says jews are only 1% of Ukraine’s population
Hey J.S
Netanyanhoo and the rest of the Zionist bigwigs actually belong at the end of a thick rope.
People with public or state jobs are not going to be likely to be asking politicians uncomfortable questions about Jews. We are living under a reign of soft terror.
It is no accident that the Jews invented Bolshevism. Palestinians are toast.
I think some people say that Jews – even religious Jews – have no concept of the “Spiritual”.
It is all bricks and mortar.
Anyone know about that ?
From britannica on Oliver Cromwell, born 1599:
Several problems with your weird comment, Ilyana, your
There were no Jews in England: they weren’t allowed to be there when Oliver was 21 years old. So it’s ultra-unlikely that Sir James Bourchier was a Jew. Cromwell could not possibly marry a Jewess in England.
The reality is that Cromwell stood for freedom of religion, long before anyone else: ended the squabbles between Congregationalists and Presbyterians in his own army, did what he could to help the persecuted Quakers, and was in negotiations with the Roman Pope at the time of his death, when all the Pope’s people were paying the price for Bloody Mary and Guy Fawkes and that might have ended if he’d lived.
Somebody needs to analyze this phenomenon. Why are they always at the top? btw this explains why the US is so eager to back a Ukraine hostile to Russia.
Lots of people grumble about the weather but nobody ever does anything about it! Maybe because there’s nothing to be done!
What a shame Rep. (Major) Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii (and the ONLY anti-war candidate!) was not included in this list.
I hope it is updated to include her.
After all, the office of President makes the individual “Commander in Chief” of our military.
It is odd that of all those who are running as Democrats, Gabbard is the only one who served in the military and is still active-duty, save maybe Creepy Uncle Joe?
The “list” you post should be updated.
Very true. It is not just Jews who are the problem but Judaization and nobody got Judaized like the angles. Calvinism was a backsliding into the Hebrew Bible and English Puritanism is Calvinism on steroids. Our current crop of evangelicals embrace the Judaic messianic prophecy for the ME. only they top it off with making the messiah God. If the Jews didn’t have Angles and now particularly evangelical end timers. they wouldn’t be half the problem that they are.
George is talking publicly about being set up.
(OT, if you believe there’s no relation between Israel and anti-Putin RussiaGate.)
George Papadopoulos to RT: “The last thing I was doing was promoting Russian interests”
Nah.
Comment is a fart in a windstorm, worth zilch.
I’m a WASP, Jake. I’ll address your aggressive anti-Protestant propaganda if and when I find time for a lengthy reply.
In the meantime: I’m a WASP. What are you?
We “should do whatever it takes to stop it.” Well, the question is what might that be. The right rarely bothers to think in terms of actual resistance. We’re all fat-assed couch potatoes and whiners. But if someone wants to get somewhere, the only first step is to make it possible to discuss the problem in respectable circles. Whoever does so is massively punished. So the task is to either prevent the punishment, or counter-balance it with a reward, or punish the punisher or reward the punisher for not punishing. I’ll leave it there.
Yeah stay away from the border fence because it is really dangerous.
I will try to remember that for the next opportunity.
what no holy denial, common guys get it going.
She is not on that list – which is probably a good thing.
It is a good interview and she handles herself very well and her positions are well articulated. I remain wary of her, however, but I will keep an open mind and watch her in the months ahead to see where her funding comes from.
Nope.
Although German native speakers make only 100 million in humanity, those speaking German as second language further 100 million, number of books edited in German is higher than that in English. Quality of edictions is a hundred time better than as well UK and US editions.
Quality of English translations of foreign literature is lousy in its treatment of language. Where have you got English-speaking authors that have the linguistic energy of English classic authors? In US literature there are none at all apart from Herman Melville and Edgar Allan Poe.
Current authors who have written literature in the epic quality of Reinhar Jirgls “Nichts von Euch auf Erden”, Robert Schneiders “Schlafes Bruder”, Martin Mosebachs, Wolfgang Hilbigs or Christoph Heins novels or Christian Krachts “Imperium” simply do not exist in current English-speaking literature. These authors write still Goethe’s and Schiller’s language.
And there is no support at all for the US-lackey Bundeswehr. They do not even manage to form a troop with 200 000 soliders. They do not achieve to raise military budgets to 1.3% of our GDP, without facing desaster. Unlike USAist vermin, Germans do not consider up to 90% their army an honorable institution.
USAistan has set up the most giant espionage system over Germany in the world: But they meet nothing but deepest contempt by the overwhelming majority of Germans, of whom 76-87% want them gone.
And tame UNZ-equivalent in Germany cannot afford to turn openly fascist – and needs to hide relations to the US – apart from the fact that it is widely unknown. Otherwise enough Germans would gather up and simply strangulate the lousy fascist propagandists.
We are not like US garbage – we feel for that garbage massmurderous fake-nation, that remains unchanged and unchangable in its path of genocide and mass murder since its very earliest existence and has not shown remorse for any of them, nothing but contempt and hostility.
You may also be interested in this interview:
As most aggressive and most rotten player in the most rotten and most massmurderous part of humanity, the Anglosphere, you dare to compare Russian dealing with a Soviet hunger catastrophe, which occured all over the Soviet Union, btw worst in Kazakhstan and western Siberia, and in Ukraine, where consfiscation of grain occured mainly by Ukrainian Soviets, and hunger in Ukraine mostly in eastern Ukraine, where people felt and feel close to Russia, with USAist ongoing practice of aggressive wars, genocidal supremacy and massmurder?
You are a laughing stock, worm.
You can find a carfully source-based and absolutely matter of fact record about the 1932/1933 famine on the website of the Russian Embassy in Germany.
https://russische-botschaft.ru/de/2008/07/18/zur-frage-der-hungersnot-in-der-ukraine-in-den-jahren-1932-1933/
Statements there are completely in accordance with findings of the most accomplished non-Russian expert on Soviet agrarian policies, Philipp Merl.
https://www.amazon.de/Agrarmarkt-Neue-%C3%96konomische-Politik-Landwirtschaft/dp/3515046488/ref=sr_1_7?ie=UTF8&qid=1542118493&sr=8-7&keywords=stephan+merl
https://www.amazon.de/Sowjetmacht-Bauern-Landwirtschaft-Kriegskommunismus-Wirtschaftsforschung/dp/3428076931/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1513810167&sr=8-2&keywords=stephan+merl
See as well: Philipp Merl : Sowjetisierung in Wirtschaft und Landwirtschaft, EGO (European History Online), pdf.
That solid German historians unanimously revealed propagandistic attempts to sell the 1932/33 famine remotely as equivalent to Anglosaxon hunger genocides, like that of the Irish, Indians and Iranians, has nothing to do with historiography, but with anti-Russian hate propaganda, can be clearly deduced from publications by the German historians Jürgen Zarusky and Jörg Ganzenmüller.
http://defendinghistory.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/Zarusky-reviews-Bloodlands.pdf
https://zeithistorische-forschungen.de/sites/default/files/medien/material/2008-3/Ganzenmueller_2012.pdf
And anybody seriously interested in human losses under Stalin finds the best place to learn about it in Moscow.
http://www.moskau-guide.de/moskau/gulag-museum
The best places to learn about Nazi atrocities is btw Berlin.
However, where is the place where the two intertwined most massmurderous nations of the planet openly expose their crimes, which are the most horrendous and giant humanity has committed?
It simply does not exist.
Nobody else has liquidated more than 90% of the indigenous populatio on robbed territory but USAist and Australians, both degenerated Anglosaxons.
Nobody else has robbed as much territory from a neighbour country than the US has done with Mexico.
Nobody committed comparable genocidal losses on Indian ground, Iranian ground, even Chinese
ground – in proportion, Japanese in WW2 could not compete, than Brits. In Africa, British bloodtoll is likewise unequalled – France and Belgium come close behind, but do not match that bloodtoll.
No other nation, not even in Europe and not even Nazi Germany, has committed a genocide of neighbours which resembles what Brits die with their Irish neighbour country, whose population was three times in history reduced by 50% by them.
From the last genocide in the midst of the 19th century, Ireland has not even recovered after 150 years: There population of 12 million Irish then was never achieved again.
In comparison: In the Soviet Union, which btw was not identical with Russia, Ukrainian population was 29.5 million in 1926 and 40.469 million in 1939. This is official Soviet Census, which Ukraine keeps still as their official national census. And you have the cheek to suggest with a solely propagandistic term that Georgian Stalin, whatever his responsibility in the famine was, committed anything comparable with Anglosaxon ongoing slaughtering?
The US started their history with the eracidation of 90% of native Americans.
They have , in their short history, conducted more than a hundred aggressive wars, were in wars, which were never against anybody who had remotely threatened USAists on their ground, 325 years in 349 years of US history and have, since 1949 alone, caused further 30 million causualties minimum.
And in that role, they were since the Round Table of Cecil Rhode the followers of the most genocidal nation of the planet, Brits, whose suprematist colonialism massmurdered more than 100 million people minimum.
This is what even a US-guarded platforrm like Wikipedia admits:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_wars_involving_the_United_States
This is a record from India and Ireland about British genocides:
http://worldsworstmassmurderer.blogspot.com/
http://www.irishholocaust.org/officialbritishintent
In the Cold War, btw, the US was most willing to conduct a nuclear Holocaust of 200 million western Europeans, 200 million eastern Europeans, including Russians, and 200 million eastern Asians – if Soviet atomic bombs had not posed the danger that USAists could die a nuclear death in that case as well.
https://www.democracynow.org/2017/12/6/doomsday_machine_daniel_ellsberg_reveals_he
AND YOU HAVE NEVER CEASED TO BE MASSMURDERERS – EVEN WILLING TO COMMIT HUMANOCIDE AS A WHOLE – TO MAINTAIN HEGEMONY OF THE WORLD’s CULTURALLY MOST DISTORTED AND DEGENERATED NATION.
And you vermin dare to point with a finger on Russians?
I call bullshit on Shumer and his torah. The Flying Spaghetti Monster gave Me title to all of the “holy land,” which I plan to nuke to create the world’s largest car park. I plan to split the revenues with the Palestinians and purchase them all condos in New York City.
You are no Christians. USAism and all radical Protestantism is abusing the surface of Christianity for satanic anti-Christianity.
There is no Christianity but what is rooted in the old and everlasting Church of which Christ is the Head in the Holy Spirit, as laid in apostle’s hands and transferred by Church fathers.
Christianity is genuinely collectivist, it has nothing to do with the perverted individualism of Anglosaxon background and does not agree with the inherent nihilistic energy of capitalism.
Angosaxonism is the Satanism that you, fascist Anglosaxon-offspring, now transfer of one constituent of your distorted anti-culture only. But the breach with everything Christian, humane and moral is at the core of what you all actually are. It is the cultural gene that identifies you as a non-nation.
There have always been Jews, but the Satanic force I speak of emerged in the 16th century – and its power base were first Brits and then you, USAists. It needs to break you once and for all to save humanity.
Jewish
Power Rolls OverMoney Corrupts Washington
Annamaria, please don’t push that line. It’s genocidal, means exterminating the Palestinians.
Someone suggested, spread knowledge of Judaism. Counter the “anti-Semitism” line by pointing out that the Jews are trained from babyhood to hate Christians. If we pushed Alison Weir’s idea, the population at large only need to know, know the history, and that Jewish victimhood has for its purpose generating and maintaining Jewish hatred of Gentiles, America’s support for Israel would quickly disappear and boycotts would not be individual but governmental.
Once that point has been reached, but only then, your “tiny minority” can be dealt the Final Solution, and in this era or government interventions to deny parents custody of their children the Final Solution is easy. Jewish parents train their children to hate, as their top priority. They also genitally mutilate baby boys. It is obvious that Jewish parents should not retain custody of their children. They should all be placed in foster homes that Jews are not allowed to visit. Solved!
According to her own statement, Anja is a “media eductator” working for the criminal entity called “German government”, focussing out of goodness for the last two years on Urkaine. She is a paid propagandist, Hasbara like, Stasi like, who starts hyperventilating if the official narrative is violated, and threatens people to be arrested for thought crimes.
My bet is on, she is working for Anetta Kahane’s private Stasi “Amadeo Antonio Foundation”, a German hostile criminal jewish private intelligence entity, who cooperate as “task force” with the domestic intelligence and prosecution.
Anetta Kahane is the daughter of Max Kahane, who founded GDR’s ADN “state news” agency after the war. He was a communist criminal and terrorist. Anetta’s Stasi cover name was “IM Viktoria”
Mrs Kahane stated on RT, that “east” Germany is still too white and full of “nazis”(meaning Germans).
This is probably a more accurate understanding.
https://www.christianzionism.org/en/theological-questions
But again, I tread lightly here. What is a spiritual dynamic is not the same as the politics under discussion, though untying the two can be tough going.
@ Fran Taubman
M.E. Jews have nothing in common with Khazars Jews. The Khazar Jews adopted Talmudic Jewery in 700 a,d.Today’s zionist are Khazar Jews. The Rothschilds, Rockefeller, Schiff, Morgentaum Balfur, Trotsky, Lenin, and all the big bankers in Europe and U.S. are zionist jews. Their ultimate goal is to become the sole masters of the earth.
Through ideologies and associated bs have erased the sence of Patriot/Patriotism. The variety of tools to keep people brainwashed and in perenial sleep has no end. Capitalism, Communism, Socialism are some of them. They are all used to bring the sheeple to accept Globalism, which is a zionist dictatorship. Here is one of the big planers.
As for Giraldi been repetitious you are WRONG!! Centuries of brainwashing ever since the Rothschilds got the sole priviledge from the King of England to issue money, after the battle of Waterloo, connot be erased with a few articles of Phil Giraldi.
What do you get when you scratch an anti-goy?
It is pretty funny, this “America is Israel, we are joined at hip” business, because a lot of Israelis have dual citizenship with RUSSIA.
So, that is kind of like the East of Eden scenario, where two brothers have sex with the same woman.
And no one knows who is the real father of the child.
Lunatics in the Dem Party have been screaming about RussiaGate, but meanwhile the same lunatics are advising “mixing their seed” with that of Russians.
How ignorant can you get?
Furthermore, and extending the metaphor, as for dual loyalty, these congresspeople with their “American IS Israel” shtick,such as Steny Hoyer, are all like bigamists. Two wives. Hey, Steny, You can’t be loyal to two wives.
And you can’t be loyal to two countries.
The bigamist often would like the two wives to be friends.
That is a harem.
So, the American people are being treated like women in a harem —occasionally “visited” by the Congress for conjugal “congress,” while occasionally Israel is visited for conjugal “congress.”
The American Congress is nothing more than a collection of bigamists trying to put lipstick on this pig. They should be called out as such: Political bigamists.
Extraordinary wisdom, and not merely addressed to “Dear Philip,” in comment # 22, Mark Green suggests downsizing use of “the manipulative term “anti-Semitism.”
Worth repeating, Mark Green warned, “It’s a tendentious phrase designed to stifle much-needed criticism and much-needed opposition to the world’s most coddled brand of political extremism.”
WOW!
And as kicker, at comment end, Mark spoke in the downsized spirit of Thomas Paine, and said: “Contemporary ‘American’ leaders embrace (and vote to subsidize) serial Israeli warfare/expansion along with Israeli ethnic cleansing. Meanwhile, far less powerful US citizens and political observers get slammed for making mere utterances about Israeli ruthlessness and the Zionist domination of Washington.”
WOW!🙌
Zionist manufactured & “manipulative delusions” shall endure a shorter shelf-life once intelligent & brave writers & citizens begin to use the words “anti-Semitism” only when necessary.
As old TV commercials used to spout, “Don’t you wish everybody uses Dial?,” I am hoping everybody uses Mark Green’s language cleanser.
From bottom of my beating heart, thanks Mark!
very true
Reminds me of what Mr Giraldi does with the Zio-nutz. Go, PG!
He was released in November, 2015, only 52 months ago. I don’t believe that the Israeli lobby was much weaker then.
He was release under parole in accordance with US law.
According to the Tel Aviv edited source, wikipedia, Rumsfeld,Cheney,Tenet,several former sec. of defense, a bi-partisan group of US congressional leaders and members of the US intelligence community, all opposed clemency for Pollard.
He deeply angered many top Americans, so clemency was not possible. Parole, however was.
Pollard, I understand sold much information to other nations. Maybe if he had only stolen information for Israel he could have gotten clemency.
Pollard tried to get asylum in the Israeli embassy in Washington DC, but was refused entry.
His Israeli handlers in Washington DC all fled the US within 24 hours after his arrest
At the time of his arrest in 1985, Israeli power over Washington was far weaker than it is today. America apparently still had some patriots at high levels at that time.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/intel-capital-president-israel-generates-better-ideas-than-silicon-valley/
If you read this article carefully, several times, you can find clues about the vast underground concentration camps where they keep some of the world’s most brilliant gentiles, kidnapped when young children after being identified as having rare and lucrative talents, and now, exploited like farm animals, caged and pharmacuetically enhanced, in order to keep up the illusion of Jewish achievement.
It’s called the Child Protection Service. There is an urgent need for the children of Jewish parents to be rescued and protected. But not so urgent as to scare the parents into fleeing the country and killing Palestinians. Protection for all from the Jews, for their children and the Palestinians, is needed.
Hey Mark! It’s me again, not Adele.
Hearkening back to your brilliant emphasis that, “Anti-Semitism Theory. This is a calculated libel.”
As you know, you are a secular prophet, in the lineage of Orwell and his essay, “Politics and the English language.” He knew how criminally intelligent totalitarians would manipulate language and deceive people.
Thanks a plenty, MG!
Selah 1; The gallant Iraqi resistance to occupation, & because they are just “non-combatants,” they do not qualify for fair & humane treatment when captured by humanitarian & liberating ZUS troops.
Selah 2; the ZUS serial killing of civilians is “collateral damage, and like Rumsfeld explained, “shit happens.”
Selah 3; “The anti-Semitic Theory is calculated libel.”
A sincere thanks to republic for a smack down on my bad memory as to exactly when Pollard was released from ZUSA prison.
No doubt, I goofed.
And republic offered me therapeutic correction, politely wrote: “He was released in November, 2015, only 52 months ago. I don’t believe that the Israeli lobby was much weaker then.”
Thanks very much, republic.
Question. Is it possible that during the Obama administration, did Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s D.N.C. calculate that the release of Pollard would somewhat get Netanyahu off his ass, and help Neoconservatives & Jews for Hillary in 2016?🇮🇱
P.S.: Oh my Jesus! Am hoping criminal Debbie was actually DNC Chairman then. (Argh)
“Somebody needs to analyze this phenomenon. Why are they always at the top?”
For the same reasons that the west is required to believe in the impossible ‘holocaust’ scam.
http://www.codoh.com
is that what you call the Holodomor these days?
one of us is
smallpox is almost as bad as the plague
they lost a war, and who did these “mexicans” steal the land from 50 years before that? lol
its cute how one minute you care about the American Indians and the next minute you don’t
suspect you mean (((USA-guarded)))
we know who the mass murderers are, honey. we know who regards the rest of humanity as nothing more than cattle
they weren’t really Russians, they were (((Soviets))) although is suspect you know that quite well
“How much longer will these strange delusions last?”
Simple. As long as the ridiculous “holocaust” religion is in place.
new:
Breaking the Spell, The Holocaust, Myth & Reality, By Nicholas Kollerstrom
https://shop.codoh.com/book/365/376
http://www.codoh.com
Unz forum participants who are also aware of the concepts that E Michael Jones advocates, may be aware of his vociferous complaints against Pete Buttigieg. Jones attacks, primarily, Buttigieg’s homosexuality and the deceptive way in which Buttigieg concealed then revealed his gender status after he had won election.
But readers/voters should also view Buttigieg’s intellectual heritage as a giant red flag: Pete grew up across the kitchen table from a father who translated from the Italian – and taught Gramsci, short-lived Italian darling of the Jewish Frankfurt school of cultural subversion, and was a respected ‘intellectual’ and university professor.
Zionists/ Jews/ holocoasters have a disturbing and pernicious tendency of seeking out and using Catholics to promote Jewish programs, often to the severe detriment of Catholicism itself as well as most other citizens and nations.
Christianity is a Jewish subcult that came out of the Dionysus / Bacchus / Sabazios cults of Rome and Greece. Its part of a wider harvest cult. You know absolutely nothing about it, and your attempt to lecture me on it digs your “I’m a fool with a keyboard” hole even further. Just stop.
There is no political collectivism that is not ethnic nationalism. Economic collectivism is a communist red herring that is meant to breed cultural individualism, as we saw through the stated goals of the first Russian communists and the goals of the same people that are in power in the West today. It is specifically a plan of political disempowerment, as all political empowerment is born only through the deep inter-generational social cooperation that comes from shared ethnicity-race. Its meant to protect the power of the people in-charge, who do create their power through rabid ethnic-racial nationalism. Again, give us a break in terms of attempting to lecture on subjects that you know nothing about from your “commie high culture” place in modern Bolshevick Europe. You low-rent, low education, low IQ moron. Perhaps Europe did move to the US after all.
Yes, Jewish commies and Jews hate Anglos and other White people. We know this, and you know this.
The difference between your off kilter, low support rants and my statements is that I can support my statements with the entire Jewish Torah that outs the Jews, in their own writing, as genocidal maniacs intent on destroying and possessing every other nation on Earth.
In contrast, all that you have is “its duh wypyple”. You haven’t a thing, which you attempt to cover with high emotion, typically Jewish apocalyptic language riddled with Semitic concepts, and name calling. You are an intellectually and morally weak person with no ability to win in this particular argument, in any sense of the term.
Which humanity is that?
Because in the Jewish Zohar, the Jews state that only Jews are human, or “humanity”, and all other peoples are the equivalent of animals.
The Jews later state that the USA and the greater West must be destroyed to bring about the Jewish Messianic period of world domination (Zohar Shemot 32a).
Which means that your stated dichotomy between the modern greater West and “humanity”, as well as your genocidal belief in its necessary destruction, matches the Jewish genocidal plans for all nations and all non-Jews.
Which means that you are not making the argument that you think that you are, but instead making mine. You are also aligning yourself perfectly with a group of immoral mass murderers that wish to murder every other group of people on the planet, per their Zohar.
The conclusion from which is that you are either e genocidal hateful Jew or too utterly stupid and uneducated to be writing anything in this comments section.
Perhaps the best succinct and effective rebuttal of Judaism that I’ve yet read.
Some books on the subject don’t come close to the truth that is levied in the second sentence.
PS re “Jews using Catholics to promote Jewish agenda — especially holocaustism: in a slim book title (something like) “Expanding Consciousness of the Holocaust,” the (Jewish) author slathers praise on an organization created by Akron-native Zevi Weiss who started an organization to teach ‘holocaust’ in USA’s major universities, then its military academies, then on down to high schools, then grade schools and now, even in America’s churches — the air we breathe is filtered thru holocaustism. Weiss’s first conquest was “an Irish Catholic professor of German history” from Northwestern University.” Building on that triumph, Weiss moved on to Notre Dame University and seduced that institution to promote the holocaust narrative.
Solid foundation — guilt-ed Catholics.
—
In the second of the Jones videos posted above, Jones mentions the 2009 “Green movement” in Iran, and states that “NGOs had programs in place” to incite the “protests” that occurred immediately after the 2009 vote in Iran.
In comments at a 2007 hearing before the State Department subcommittee for ‘International Religious Freedom’, Iran was singled out for special attention and Jeff Feltman testified that State Department was funding NGOs that “could not be named for their own protection.” These NGOs were “promoting democratic values” and aiding the Iranian people to liberate themselves.”
You may remember Feltman as Victoria Kagan Nuland’s United Nations contact in the subversion of Ukraine, and as the man Hillary Clinton’s State Department assigned to “manage” the “Arab Spring” that erupted in Tunisia.
All true except I couldn’t find anything there about the pharmaceuticals. Farmaceuticals, maybe?
PS: Anecdotal evidence.: I know of several people who know of dumb goyim who’ve escaped from the vast underground concentration camps, but beyond that, I ain’t talkin.
if buttgieg was really for these things he would be speaking out against online censorship of the right and he would be demanding the wall be built.
i haven’t checked but i suspect he’s done neither.
‘Anti-Kahanism is not Anti-Semitism’
Peter Beinart and the rest of the ‘Goldstein-Big Brother’ tagteam have a cynical hasbara role to disguise the real fight, which is ending ‘Jewish Kahanism’
Screw Anti-Zionism is not Anti-Semitism, the ‘Zionists’ are KAHANISTS
Peter Beinart’s shtick of being a ‘Liberal Kahanist’ is just his way of conning America while appearing respectable rather than being shunned
Pretty obviously both, but good for mocking and laughing at nevertheless.
How does your blockquote support your comment?
Your statement assumes that Germanics do not want states and communities of their own, and thus do not want self determination and protective political power.
Therefore your oft repeated statement is a ridiculous lie, as it contradicts fundamental human nature that seeks culture, resources, ethnic-racial affinity groups, and their safety. Its also a lie that is contradicted by the repeated historical actions of the Germanics, who instead rose up to strangle the likes of you.
Your repeated statement with its repeated phrasing seems to be a self-soothing device more than anything else. In some bizarre attempt to convince yourself that the Germans that you are entirely surrounded with would not rise up and strangle you with their bare hands the very moment that they could get away with it (you are projecting your fears with that phrasing, in the hope that the projection will protect you from your feared outcome). Even breaking into your house in the middle of the night to get the job done. Disallowing you a single moment in the twenty four hour day wherein you are theoretically safe from them. It must be difficult to live in so much fear all of the time. I’d imagine that would cause a great deal of emotional destabilization over a lifetime, as evidenced by the destabilized personality that you are repeatedly displaying here.
The rotten oppressors of the Germanics have even attempting to speak for them since 1945, as the Jews and commies still do now. It always takes an oppressor to speak for them, as none of the oppressors would dare lift the yoke, chained on through punishment, to allow the Germanic peoples to speak for themselves. The risk is too high.
We don’t take seriously the statements from Jews or their communsit golems in regard to the supposed values and motivations of the oppressed Germanics. We only read it as terrible, desperate fear on your part.
If the German were ever again to rise up, you well know that he would not make the same mistakes. He would make none. And he now has the support of the rank and file military throughout the West.
In powerless contrast there is you with your keyboard, in your little house or even dark apartment, quivering with rage and doomed attempts at psychological balance with your self soothing devices as you await the inevitable future.
To confuse us with post WWII Jewish propagandized libertarians and their political associates is to have no knowledge of the majority of people who read and comment at UNZ. As the kids would say, lurk moar.
This warrants a bump.
The oppressive Stasi didn’t die.
It just moved into West Berlin, as well as internet comments sections that predictably offend them by criticizing Jewish Power anywhere in the World.
As a voice of reason I must urge everyone to calm down.
As soon as the jews get the temple up and running, and they start
sacrificing chickens…..everything is going to be okay.
Animal sacrifice will surely usher in a time of prosperity
and world peace.
Mark Green asked the deep & not easily answered question, “How much longer will these strange delusions last?” and to my mind, Wally offered his routine answer, “Simple. As long as the ridiculous “holocaust” religion is in place.”
Hi Wally!
First of all,I have deep respect for you and all those who actively & scientifically expose the Zionist whopper lies told about the Holocaust.
Nonetheless, except for Jewish complaints that the German operated railroad system destined for “Death Camps” should have endured fierce bombing, the WW2 Western Zio Allied military escapes charges for Holocaust complicity.
However, according to Hannah Aren’t in her book, “Banality of Evil,” Germany based Elders of Zion were pinpointed as having helped Hitler’s government with the task of rounding up (expendable) Jews to work in labor camps & for patriot war effort.🤔
Respectfully, will convey one thing that I suggest you’re reply to Mark Green’s tough question is screamingly missing.
Al-Qaeda terrorists, commanded by OBL & “mastermind” KSM are falsely labeled as the evil 9/11 perpetrators.
The crunch here, Wally, is the fact that Israel & the Likud fanatical, George W. Bush administration & Neoconservatives have, to date, escaped complicity with elite international Jewry plotters in the Manhattan-based False Flag attack and hokey Zionist Corporate Media cover-up.🤔
In contrast to you, I can not offer Mark Green a magic potion answer to his terrific question, ““How much longer will these strange delusions last?”
But speaking as a Scranton-based “Homelander,” who daily gets around a lot, I meet down & out & good hearted people who do not trust their ‘guvmint,and know they are getting royally fucked by the entire political system.
Subsequently, and more so than a mass awareness🙌that Jews manufactured the “Holohoax,” I offer a suggestion that citizens would be much more action-prompted to learn the 9/11 event was a diabolical False Flag event, which led to more astronomical Federal debt, intensified working class health care cost abuse, & loss of honored US troops, engaged in the unnecessary & immoral GWOT.
Thanks! And please give me a “from hip,” response, Wally? As a busy Scranton School District bus driver, I have little time to read very informational codah articles?
And, in the deceptive words of the “dancing Israelis,” and spoken to NJ cops, “We are not your enemies, Palestinians are.” 🤕 No doubt, Wally, I am not your enemy!
P.S.: No doubt, international awareness & general population knowledge about Holocaust fakery might well end the Jew’s spell of their being cast as eternal “victims.”
The problem with statements like this is that their very utterance reveals the presence of the strategically damaging assumption that Israel and Jews can be reasoned with on these topics.
Even if that reason is by way of potential sanctions, boycotts, and other forms of political and economic pressure.
The truth of the matter is that anyone who would theoretically be engaging with Israel, or even the gentile groups that put various forms of pressure on Israel, absolutely has to be well-educated in Judaism.
To know Judaism is to know that its core thesis is that Jews are not bound by the same rules as other peoples and nations. It is to know that Judaism’s core tenet is that Israel is the only legitimate nation and therefore the only nation that is destined to survive. It is to know that it is religiously incumbent on the Jews to not make concessions that would allow any other nation to survive in the long term.
To know all of this is to come to the strategic conclusion that attempting to reason with Israel in regard to playing by the rules is a failed effort before it begins. In fact, it would do nothing more than to waste time and allow Israel an opportunity for further deception toward its ultimate nation-destroying goals.
Instead, Israel and the wider Jewish nation must be dealt with on an open foundation of their religiously expressed hostility to all other nations that includes their expressed domination and genocide goals. Anything else allows them a certain degree of cover that allows them to maneuver to our detriment.
“If you are going to kill for god – please start with yourself” — off the internet
JS, thanks for that article by Ms. Kwiatowski. Great read!
Peace.
“The problem with statements like this is that their very utterance reveals the presence of the strategically damaging assumption that Israel and Jews can be reasoned with on these topics.”
I am disinclined to relegate but a few to this kind of stricture. The issue not can a Jewish person be reasoned with, but who has the ability to stand on disagreements that might not be in line with the ambitions of the other. And certainly all indications are that Jews can be reasoned with. I don’t subscribe to a totalitarian view that this is an impossibility. I will say what I have said since entering these discussions. Despite where one falls on Israel’s selection by God, they are still responsible for behaving as members of the larger community and even God says so. In fact Israel should as an agent selected by God, if such be the case, be the leading actor of responsible behavior. I have made that point before and their I rest.
She should be responsible and accountable. In the same manner as christians are responsible and accountable in the countries in which they live. Those parameters do not in any manner diminish one’s special role or character.
In regards to the secular, the elected and appointed members of the the US represent the interests of the US first and foremost – period. And they can certainly support Israel’s existence without denying her any sleight of her unique spiritual of scriptural meaning. Her ability to leverage the three variables to her stead is more a reflection on the weakness of US representatives to tackle each of those variables head on in relation to how supports US policy. God is not going to be chagrined about telling Israel, she cannot merely confiscate land as she wants. But that she must obey/abide by the rules that govern sovereign states. The holocaust, real or manufactured does make room for running ruff shod over her neighbors. There are processes by which she could press for more territory that are legal — she should use that process.
The ability to reason requires the ability to stand against unreason and their in my view is where the US simply fails. Can one reason with Israel, sure as long as one has the backbone to stand.
__________________
My love and support for Israel in no manner condones violations of rules that in no manner contradict spiritual or scriptural truth. And I am confident that includes abiding by the rules of members states of the international community. No one need be a “jew worshiper” or “worshiper of Israel” to support Israel or hold her accountable among the nation-state community.
And no one has to become a Jew to support Israel or be a christian while there are deep roots, the two are not the same by a long shot.
I remains steadfastly in support of her right to exist, self defense and that others have no less a right than she. My original position from start to this moment and unlikely to change.
Correction:
I remain steadfastly in support of her right to exist, self defense and that others have no less a right than she. My original position from start to this moment and unlikely to change.
Humbly & respectful to all commenters, including my enemies,🇮🇱I advise boycotting EliteComminc.
When decision is made to activate exchange with him, it’s like entering into a Black Hole which will even spit you out.
Thanks!
Thank you, Chuck!
The term and multi-tiered concept marketed as ‘anti-Semitism’ is a deceptive misnomer. This is no accident.
Where’s the ‘Jew’ in ‘anti-Semitism’?
It’s missing. But why?
After all, ‘anti-Semitism’ is basically about one thing: anti-Jewishness.
Yet the J-word is missing.
Did someone forget?
Of course not. The Jews have removed ‘Jew’ from this manipulative term for a strategic purpose.
Keep in mind that ‘Semites’ are a real (and diverse) collection of peoples. So are Semitic languages which involve millions of mostly-Arab peoples who dwell in different countries, speak various languages, and practice different religions.
Yet, ‘anti-Semitism’ in the West means only one thing: ‘anti-Jewishness’.
And Jews–unlike ‘Semites’–are one cohesive people who claim one exclusive country with one supreme religion. And they also happen to play an exceedingly powerful role throughout Europe and America.
So why the linguistic sleight-of-hand with ‘anti-Semitism’?
After all, Semitic Arabs get no protection from charges involving ‘anti-Semitism’. It’s all about Jews.
Why not call ‘anti-Semitism’ what it actually is?–‘Jew hatred or Jews contempt’?
‘Jew fatigue’, perhaps?
That’s because the shomers who safeguard Jewry don’t want anti-Jewish sentiment to be simple or comprehensible or (most importantly) made legitimate in any way whatsoever.
After all, hate is a common emotion and it is routinely directed from high above at certain unpopular groups, ideologies and ‘bad’ countries. Nothing wrong with that, right?
Not so fast.
Jewry has conflated ‘anti-Semitism’ with ‘genocide’ and ‘white supremacy’ (See: Hitler). Very clever. This ramps up gentile guilt and Jewish untouchability.
Anti-Jewishness (‘anti-Semitism’) is therefore designed to be understood as a unique mental disorder with unique political dangers. This is no small accomplishment, especially when one considers that Jews aren’t exactly the ‘innocent victims’ that they claim to be.
Indeed, if anti-Jewish commentary (‘anti-Semitic speech’) was brought down to earth and even permitted, this would undermine Israeli power inside America as well as the effectiveness of the taboos and ‘red flags’ which have elevated ‘anti-Semitism’ into a rarified class of evil–not to mention ‘political tool’ for it’s handlers.
Indeed, without the special shield that ‘anti-Semitic theory’ accords Jews, they would be subject to the same harsh criticism often accorded Arabs, Russians, Iranians, Germans or Muslims.
So the Guardians of Zion have cooked up a theoretical framework to pretty-much prevents all that. It serves them quite well.
Thus conceptual ‘anti-Semitism’ is a self-exonerating paradigm. This also empowers Israel enormously.
Anti-Semitic theory injects voodoo Freudianism and Frankfurt School gobbledegook into all Jewish historiography. In doing so, it establishes two dubious beachheads.
1) ‘Anti-Semitism’ is not about Jewish behavior, nor is ‘anti-Semitism’ about everyday political and economic conflicts that involve the collective (and conflicting) interests of Jews and gentiles. No siree. Not that!
Such a bilateral and down-to-earth view is unacceptable. It’s far too simple, too accessible–too empowering for the anti-Semitic rabble.
To truly comprehend ‘anti-Semitism’ requires the expertise of a psychiatrist (preferably Jewish) or qualified ‘expert’. Please check with the ‘Jewish Studies’ Dept. for further information.
These scholars will cleanly explain the dark, hidden forces that drive the periodic eruptions (pograms, genocides) involving political good (the Jew) and evil (the ‘anti-Semite’).
Thus ‘anti-Semitic theory’ communicates the view that Jewish power, Jewish abuse of power and Jewish crypsis are ‘myths and allegations’ and not relevant to understanding anti-Jewish sentiment among the evious goyim.
‘Anti-Semitism’? It’s all in your head! And those afflicted with it are suffering from hidden conflicts in their hate-filled twisted minds! Hitler!
(‘Trust me’, says the ‘expert’. ‘Would I lie about such a thing’?)
Once the kosher ‘diagnosis’ is established, ‘Anti-Semitism’ becomes a powerful and handy political weapon. And they certainly know how to use it.
‘Anti-Semitic theory’ even flips overdue criticism of Zio-Israeli power into this:
‘You people (goys) who have a grievance against God’s chosen people are merely jealous. Jews don’t mean any harm. Their violence is all in self-defense.
‘You are projecting your own pathetic feelings of inferiority. Your contempt for Jew[ish conduct and beliefs] is a neurotic projection of your own pathologies.
‘So don’t muddy the waters with irrelevant references to wars in Europe and Russia and now in the Middle East that have killed tens of millions.
‘And certainly don’t discuss the unimportant Jewish role in banking, finance, immigration policies, education, law, entertainment and the manufacture of ‘news’. All that bigoted discourse is anti-Semitic propaganda and is irrelevant.
‘We must strive to assure Jewish safety and Jewish survival.’
That’s ‘anti-Semitic theory’ in a nutshell.
It is a toxic scam of epic proportions.
tsk tsk
correction:
And no one has to become a Jew to support Israel or be any less a christian. While there are deep roots, the two are not the same by a long shot.
O great.
Just what we need, a new victim class.
Chickens Lives Matter!
The Jew World Order is almost perfected and the dumb Americans don’t even know it.
Roll out of 5G will be the nail in our coffin (note that 5G will not be installed in Israel).
All roads lead to the City of London. http://www.911nwo.com
Jew fatigue! Game, Set, Match.
All roads lead to the City of London. http://www.911nwo.com
Dear Mark Green,
Your plain spoken, succinct, & wise comment, # 274, deserves posting at U.R. as a daily article.
Am hoping Brother Nathanael Kapner tunes-in here now, and reads your extraordinary paragraphs!
Thanks very much for unforgettably teaching me what actually is the anti-Semitic Theory;” and so Green-Wisdom be attentive,🙌 “It is a toxic scam of epic proportions.”
P.S.: Except when need arises, “anti-Semitism,” is dropped from my language, communications.
US Jews for the most part love and support Israel. This makes them a 5th column.
All roads lead to the City of London. http://www.911nwo.com
probably they control a large part of the media in the Ukraine too
just coincidentally of course
In case you haven’t noticed, Trump is very very kosher.
He might be better than the alternative, but he is not going to stop the occupation.
Hi Chuck,
To your points:
– You’ve forgotten the oft made charges that the Allies failed to bomb the ‘gas chambers’.
Of course they didn’t bomb what they knew was nonsense.
– “Expendable’ implies relegated to murder in the camps, those ‘murders’ did not happen. Arendt is ‘gas chamber’ believing fraud who got a few things right about Zionism.
– I agree, claims about OBL & “mastermind” KSM are lies. The power of the Jews First media has heretofore sold that BS bill of goods.
– I agree, those who pushed those treasonous, destructive, mass murdering lies should be prosecuted.
– As I have said though, it IS the fake “holocaust” which allows contrived events which favor ‘Israel & Jews to avoid hard scrutiny. Anyone attempting to do so is labelled a ‘Nazi’, which is effective only because of the fake claims within the “holocaust” narrative.
It is the fake “holocaust” which provides the basis for the claims about so called “hate speech”.
‘Free speech / hate speech caused the death of 6M Jews & 5M others and will do so again if we don’t stop it’ is the mantra-like canard.
– The main reason people no longer trust their government is because of it’s takeover by Jews First interests. The fake “holocaust provides the shield AND the sword for that takeover and it prevents the obvious from being allowable conversation. You can’t change anything if you are not allowed to address the problem. How convenient it all is for those in power.
– Pile on the additional fake 9/11 & GWOT, which are essentially contrived insurance policies for Jew control, and we have what we obviously have.
– No offense, but you do have lots of time for posting, commenting here, Chuck.
I suggest that a few minutes a day of reading CODOHs irrefutable research and discussing the fake “holocaust” at their Forum will have your eyes opened wider than you ever thought possible.
BTW, I just saw this:
CODOH Book Sales Double for March, 2019: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=12402
Thanks, Chuck. The tide is turnng.
http://www.codoh.com
Until we rise up and end them, Mr Green.
Bravo.
OK then. May I just have the Whirled Peas at least?
Much too fast.
Abu Ghraib for the whole of ’em.
Thanks. Very glad you appreciated it. I consider it a classic.
Actually, it’s like entering a particularly mephitic Black Hole. I’m still having nightmares from the few brief experiences I’ve had with that one.
If there is a merciful G-wd, why would (s)he do that to us, rotten sinners tho some of us may be?
Of course you are lying.
There is no escape.
However, individuals deemed unsuitable for extraordinary technical work are repurposed for special missions out in the wild. They are trained meticulously, provided backstory and supporting documents, etc., and phenotypically altered as appropriate :
Do you imagine that a young man from Malaysia — a majority Muslim nation antagonistic to Israel for the time being — can simply show up in America, earn advanced degrees from the best universities and then rise to lead a leading edge multinational?
The main and Most Important reason: MONEY!
(Money=Power)
Hey Wally!
1. You wrote condescendingly, “Of course they (Zio Western Allies) didn’t bomb what they knew was nonsense.” Such makes sound & timeless military sense, but post-war empowered Zionists still blamed Allies for not bombing the freaking “Nazi” railroads. Ha-ha-ha! Likely, among hard-core Neoconservatives, that charge stuck.
2. Fyi, I only endorsed Hannah Arendt’s having described how Germany-based Elders of Zion cooperated in Hitler’s round up Jews for labor camp work.
a. I said nothing to suggest she was anything but a “gas chamber believing fraud.” You did.🤔
Summary: Since indoctrinated by the time public school-students reach 9th grade, likely 90% of young “Homelanders” never heard of either the Transfer Agreement or Hannah Arendt. Admittedly, given nationwide class trips, students know about & abhor Hitler’s gas chambers & death camps!
(Zigh) Fyi, year 1986, at U. of Scranton course on Geopolitics, a pretty undergrad, said to the Professor, “Great lecture, but who is that guy “Hitler” who you mentioned a lot?”
Am very pleased to see you have written, “I agree, claims about OBL & “mastermind” KSM are lies. The power of the Jews First media has heretofore sold that BS bill of goods.” And there’s Good News, Wally! Even Scranton High School students are precisely aware who is OBL, including the uncool stuff his evil Arab team did.🤗.
Hm? Maybe next week I will run a student opinion-poll on my school bus runs? I will ask 10 students, “what did Hitler do?” Ha-ha-ha-ha! But don’t fret, some students do watch “The History Channel” and one non-jock told me how much he loved the film, “American Sniper.” (Zigh)
Logically, I conclude that the Holohoax is the head of the Serpent. Of course, as an Eastern Catholic, I used a capital “S.” And classic reason suggests, Kill that, and the (victim) body dies. 🙌
Given my day job, Wally, I generally pay close attention to your valuable comments. Not a Nursing Home resident yet, & subsequently there’s not much spare time left for perusing all the great CODAH links. Respectfully though, I confess to having learned more from Mark Green’s comment # 237 than I ever learned from you.🤗
Fyi, my preference is to concentrate & blend my studies & U.R. comments on contemporary & well known “evildoer” activities; for example, the actions of the t-Rump administration & my “Homeland’s” Knesset Congress. Hm. It’s different strokes for different hoaxs?
So right back at ‘ya, thanks, Wally! And to what you offered, & in return, I say, “no offense,” and keep up the terrific comment work.
P.S.: Am sincerely comforted to know how some ZUS patriotic citizens are convinced, “The tide is turning.” ‘Cuz, alas, I know how the ever cunning & “Benjamin” flooded international Jewry manages to control the “tides.”
Tulsi today –
“TV talking heads love trying to goad Trump into going to war w/ Russia. Here’s just one example: @FareedZakaria is trying to get Trump to prove he’s not guilty of appeasement by going to war with Russia over Venezuela.”
Talking Heads Trying to Goad Trump into War with Russia
Wally,
what if CODOH challenged the pro-holohoaxers to a live streaming debate? Make a big deal out of it and set the date like 3-6 months in advance and when they decline to show up have the revisionists present both sides anyway to educate those who tuned in. All the big guns can weigh in like Germar Rudolph, David Irving, etc and then maybe allow various other notable individuals like Monika Schaefer to add their thoughts on the subject, how the hoax has negatively effected them.
A big event, publicized in advance on twitter, facebook etc, would also draw more people to CODOH
What does give you any rights to call yourself a decent American? You are a zionist, which by definition means a disloyalty to the US Constitution and US citizenry at large.
You stand with the rotten McCain family of traitors (USSLiberty, Lot?) and with the sub-human Cheney and such.
Judeo – and Christian have the same “shared values” as
Esther – and Mary,
And
Israel and the USA
Or
Zionism as conceived by Herzl, Jabotinsky & Ben Gurion and Constitutional Republicanism as conceived bt Madison, Franklin, Jefferson
I, too, am apprehensive of the 5G rollout. I don’t think enough study has been done on the effects of this new radiation. The potential for catastrophe is immense, and despite being a techie myself, I must caution against the uninhibited cost of irresponsible technological progress with the atom bomb being the closest example.
This is a fairly decent list of the dangers of 5G:
https://www.electricsense.com/12399/5g-radiation-dangers/
Anja, have you heard about Lazar Kaganovich? About Rosalia Zalkind (Zemlyachka )? — No? Then this is a proper time to educate yourself about the enormous crimes of the Jewish Bolsheviks:
And if you, Anja, want to talk about “incurable primitive slaughterers,” here for you is a story of Lazar Kaganovich, the main organizer of Holodomor:
zakaria is an anti-white racist
remember what he said just prior to 2016 election
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. http://www.911nwo.com
“We are not like US garbage …”
— Anja, what exactly is the difference between German Jews and American Jews?
Do German Jews value German culture above Tora and such?
“There have always been Jews, but the Satanic force I speak of emerged in the 16th century – and its power base were first Brits and then you, USAists.”
— The US is called ZUSA for reason. Your righteousness is baseless.
“…a lot of Israelis have dual citizenship with RUSSIA.”
— Thank you for the reminder. If only Rachel Maddow knew…
With noble intentions, anonymous suggested to Wally, “A big event, publicized in advance on twitter, facebook etc, would also draw more people to CODOH.”
Above, a great idea, # 338!
But do not schedule the “big event” date on either Black Friday or Super Bowl Sunday.
Thank you very much.
I have been reading your constant critique of the US and I am wondering why the restored and certainly vibrant Germany of today is so insistent on maintaining a US presence in Europe to the point of brow beating and accusing the US of abandoning her European allies.
I can usually tolerate my side getting a lot of flack before echoing in, but I am curious.
And should it be the case that I say,
The stupidest, dumbest thing on the internet you have ever heard, let me know and I will respond.
Laugh
But that aside, it’s quite clear that Germany and a good deal of western Europe is eager to keep a strong US presence there. That in my view seems to contradict your assessments as to the US value to Europe.
“others have no less a right than she.”
— Are you serious? And how the “others” can be able to have any rights when the criminal Jewish State has bought the US Congress & MIC in order to deprive others of their rights?
Perhaps you do have problems with sensing your habit of complaining either directly or indirectly about your “eternal victimhood” and such. Does not work anymore…
I like many of the things Tulsi says, and that makes her appealing. Nonetheless, many politicians before her have wooed us seductively, only to dash our hopes once elected. Even the shrub, W, promised us a move away from intervention and nation-building in faraway lands – and you know how that story went.
I am cautiously optimistic about Tulsi (if she is permitted a platform), and will suspend judgment until I see more evidence of her not just talking the talk, but also of walking the walk.
Well, I have learnt a lot of interesting facts at CODOH, and I am grateful to Wally and his colleagues for continuing to hammer away at jewish lies. Just today, I came across this article from 2016:
ANNE FRANK DIARY FRAUD FINALLY ADMITTED
https://www.deviantart.com/der-himmelstern/journal/Anne-Frank-Diary-Fraud-Finally-Admitted-586457430
annamaria,
I have said this before and I will say it again as long as people continue to respond to professional trolls like EliteCommIdiot and the Whizzer of Arse and their companion shillizens™:
Two paragraphs in and you haven’t shown yourself to be anything but a low IQ (by virtue of your writing style) emotionally unstable whiner (the defining characteristic of which is the liberal use of ad hominem attacks in place of any proofs) who takes too many words to state “muh communism”.
I am almost certain I have read several of your responses to comments you disliked or didn’t agree with. The most obvious clue that I can point to as you being that person, is the use of “low IQ” in your first paragraph. In this response you associate the person’s low IQ with his writing style, in my case you just said I was uneducated. You also seem to attack the person for not providing proof of what he is saying. But, he doesn’t need to provide proof of what is commonly know throughout the civilized world. It is very well documented that the ZUSA has lied about every war it has been involved in. Or are you just that stupid, brain washed or suffer from a low IQ?
If you didn’t understand what the brother was trying to say or just chose not to, is your fucking problem. He made it quite clear to me and anyone that is not ignorant why he feels the way he does. So, let me give it to you in the way high IQ folks like yourself can understand…in a picture!
British Empire + Zionists Jews + United States = Anglo Saxon Zionists, British Israel, ZUSA
Now that we have identified the Evil Doers we can understand why he is so pissed off at the people of the US and some on this site, like yourself. He clearly states that Americans blame the Jews for directing US Foreign Policy, Wars and Taxpayer Money in support of Israel. By letting the Jews run the US government, Americans have someone to blame for the direct murder, destruction and theft of countries Israel wants to control, eliminate or enslave. The Anglo Saxon majority in the US are the Killers used by Israel to reach their goal of PAX-JUDAICA, the next world power! He clearly states that Americans are watching this happen right before their eyes. He says that you are the dumbest mother fuckers on earth because you sit back and do nothing.
I know, he knows and you know that in order for Israel to become the next World Power, the US will have to cease to exist! That means total destruction of its economy, banking system and government. He can’t comprehend how someone who has everything to loose can just watch it happen. The only thing he can come up with is that the AngloSaxonZionists have been the cause of everything evil that people around the world are experiencing because they are and have been the vehicle that facilitated the Zionist’s plan for world domination. The only thing that gives us people hope is that we will see the Total Destruction of what has been the largest group of people ever conned into believing they were good, honest and god fearing. That the US stood for democracy, law and order, liberty, peoples god given rights, the poor, the old, the young.
How does it feel knowing that the US and its allies murdered and raped more Germans after WWII than during the war! How does it feel knowing that the AngloSaxonBritishIsrael planned and executed WWI and WWII because Germany was out performing them and would replace them as a world power if allowed to continue. What you don’t or can’t understand is that we the people that live in other countries can see what is going on and we are left dumbfounded by your lack of concern over what is happening! The only conclusion he can come up with is, YOU ARE THE EVIL SHEEPLE – YOU HAVE NEVER BEEN A BEACON OF GOOD -YOU ARE PARTNERS IN CRIME – YOU ARE NO DIFFERENT THAN THEM – BECAUSE YOU ARE THEM – ANGLO SAXONS ARE THE GOG MAGOG OF THE BIBLE – TO BE DESTROYED BY GOD –
I think you need to watch the Virgin Island Iman who does a great job explaining the Koran end times prophesies. Irman Houesin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_ia1TO6lxE. He makes a lot of sense, unlike the Christian Templar Western Religion. He says Eastern Christianity will united with Islam to destroy the Gog – British +Magog – USA = Anglo Saxons. So much for IQ if you can’t even see in front of you! So much for IQ when you can even feel compassion! A high IQ is given more status than a kind heart! I wipe my ass with your high IQ!
Well then, you’re out of luck. Unless all the old goats have heart attacks, etc., she won’t be in a position to do any walking, so you won’t have a chance to judge. That’s the catch, isn’t it? We can’t really see until they take office. It would help, for instance, if candidates had to name their intended cabinet members.
Look C&D, I just want her to be heard. The media harassing her may actually work to her benefit. She’s getting air with YouTubers, and she’s gaining ground steadily. (:
Hey Cloak And Dagger!
CODAH is a gift to mankind, and many like you are appreciative.
As I believe Wally has made comments here @ U.R. which signaled support for PreZident Trump, am anxious to know if
t-Rump supports the “Holohoax”?
Also, am fairly confident Wally supports the Architects & Engineers 9/11 lawsuit.
Thanks, C&D.
God did NOT give the land of Israel to the jews in 1948.
That wasn’t God.
The jews rejected/crucified the Son Of God 2000 years ago
and nothing has changed since that time.
The jews are still in rebelllion.
They can build a temple but they have no priest class and the ultimate sacrifice
has already come and gone. So, their black suited big hat rabbis are going to chase chickens
around the temple, feathers flying, waving machetes, cursing the damn chickens,
and then off with their heads to make God happy.
I dono……I don’t think it’s gonna work.
The rabbis would be better off just to go to KFC.
Agreed. We could easily add a bunch of other Trolls who are here only to obfuscate & waste people’s time; off the top of my head I can think of ‘wizard’, ‘sean’, ‘inZitatus, lot’, but there are many others.
Take care
More giveaways to Jews. A few Jews will get fat $ contracts to put adds in papers asking Jews to report anyone who hurts their feelings.
U.S. State Department to Fund Programs Fighting Surge in anti-Semitism Abroad
The Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor is offering up to $1 million to projects countering hate crime targeting Jews in Europe and Central Asia
The U.S. State Department is offering to shell out up to $1 million each for up to two projects that counter the rise of anti-Semitism in countries in Europe and Central Asia.
The State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor put out a call this week for proposals for such projects to be carried out in member countries of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and Central Asia.
The program will be operated in cooperation with the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, Jason Greenblat.
The announcement defined the rise of anti-Semitism as being “manifested through acts of physical violence, desecration of religious sites, religion-based discrimination, and the use of hateful or inflammatory speech in public discourse, traditional media and online.”
The Bureau “will support one or more projects to counter anti-Semitism by increasing documentation and reporting on hate crimes, promoting greater societal inclusion and increasing public awareness of ways to combat hateful and discriminatory expression targeting Jews. Efforts to increase reporting should also include training law enforcement to adequately and holistically respond to hate crimes from a legal, social, and community perspective; and to better equip police and prosecutors to engage effectively with local Jewish populations,” the announcement said.
Now, now,
just because someone doesn’t cater to your festering complaints about christians, jews and scripture doesn’t make them pigs.
As for the constant mindlessness of name calling well that’s new — Not
Good grief.
The only mudslinging that has been going on here is the the tiresome false accusations, name calling and gnashing of teeth about Jesus, christians and their varying relationship to Israel and Jews.
I am still waiting for the example on my comments that indicate I contend that Israel has a right to exist because the Bible or God said so. And I would like to see what comment I made that was the dumbest or stupidest thing ever on the internet.
Polish Nationalists Protest Holocaust Restitution Bill in N.Y.C. Using anti-Semitic Rhetoric
Hundreds of people protest a law signed by President Donald Trump calling for return of wrongfully confiscated Holocaust-era assets
”Polish nationalists protested in New York City against a bill designed to help Holocaust survivors and their descendants reclaim lost property in Poland.
This is some of the crowd that gathered on a cold rainy day to say Poles hadn’t killed any Jews during the Holocaust and no, they won’t be giving back any stolen property
pic.twitter.com/l3cIdlCvMJ
— Molly Crabapple (@mollycrabapple) March 31, 2019
Hundreds of people participated in the protest on Sunday in Foley Square and some employed anti-Semitic rhetoric. One protester held a sign calling to the “stop Holocaust industry,” while others questioned how many Polish Jews were killed during World War II, according to author Molly Crabapple, who posted photos from the event on Twitter.
One demonstrator waved a dollar bill to taunt Jewish counterprotesters
— Molly Crabapple (@mollycrabapple) March 31, 2019
One protestor told Crabapple that the Jews of Warsaw were “mostly killed by other Jews.”
They were protesting a law, which President Donald Trump signed last year, called the Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today Act.
The measure requires the State Department to report on how certain European countries have progressed in returning wrongfully confiscated or transferred Holocaust-era assets. It does not mention Poland specifically, but Poland is the only European country that has not passed laws to compensate those who lost their property and other assets during World War II.
Last year, the Polish Senate passed legislation that criminalizes accusing the Polish state of the crimes committed by the Germans during World War II.
http://www.haaretz.com
You are welcome to find a single comment in which I claim “victimhood” status.
The statement was made that Jews by definition of being Jewish are incapable of being reasoned with. I disagreed and stated why.
I am just unclear what relevance your comment has as I have made no claims to “victimhood”.
If you still support Trump , his Jewish adm and his Little Jewish Prince Kushner see your doctor, you’ve been drugged and raped while you were unconscious.
As Trump rages over border, Kushner quietly plans legal immigration boost
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/04/03/jared-kushner-expand-legal-immigration-1249950
That is unknown. In the tradition of christian
“God works in mysterious ways.”
It’s not uncommon for the system to meet God’s ends. Whether that is the case with Israel and 1948 is a matter of discussion. But in either case it’s relevance is limited to a secular discussion about Israel. As a member of the community of nations, there’s no reason she be given special dispensation for playing by the rules all nations are expect to play by.
Though nations who shrug at the rules have plenty of big name examples for not doing so.
To Philip Giraldi:
How is it possible to not realize that there is no such thing as an America imbued with high values?
It has never existed!
To whom are you preaching?!
Going further, why none of those in the same delusion as you has ever pointed out that the Israelis are overwhelmingly Ashkenazi, that is Khazarians? No blood connection with the ancient Hebrews. The Khazarians were forced, by an early Russian cneaz, to choose a religion: Christian, Islam, or Judaism. Their leader, Bulan, chose Judaism because it is the only one that allows the Khazarian particular debauchery and immorality to continue!
If you ever bother to seek out a Safardi (descendants of the old Hebrews), you will come across disdain vis-a-vis the Ashkenazi.
The Judaic religion is a religious muddle; only the rituals matter.
How can anyone believe that there was a god who gifted someone something?
Yet, nobody challenges that.
And the Ashkenazi appropriated the old Hebrew lie!
For the most part, you address ignorant, indifferent, unprincipled creatures. That is why there is no result to your endeavor.
Strive to learn more, and expose all that you learn.
But first of all, tell those you call Americans that they are to better themselves, and not trumpet inane paeans to themselves.
Then you will have done a service to your utopian country!
*the mid fielder passes the ball to the right side forward*
Which means, you gotta be careful if you claim some “human rights”. It does not apply for non jews, and it exactly matches the reality of violence, degeneracy, lies, deceit and lawlessness, and exemption of Israel.
You could view the legal fiction of the person as basically not a human being, same context as “huuman rights” that do not apply for persons. A person can be a company too.
*goal*
On this we agree – irrespective of whether I support her. The “antiwar” platform needs a voice, and she would have a loud voice as she comes from an active duty background with more cred than armchair chickenhawks who would never send their own offsprings into battle. Of course, they will probably shut her down as they did Ron Paul.
If she can get far enough along with her campaign to actually debate her main position, that would be highly educational for a lot of Americans, and I want to see the weak arguments for war tossed into the garbage skiff.
What are you talking about? Allies? Vassals they are, militarily occupied, occupied by criminal NGOs, and you know it.
Anja and her cohorts are on the one hand scared the US would leave, because their power stems from US occupation. On the other hand, Anja and her cohorts disagree with the US jewish agenda. Its internationalist jews vs nationalist jews(zionists). Anja basically complains about the current management of the criminal US inc. A Sanders, Stein, Clinton,Obama,Pocahontas or AOC would calm her down.
If it was up to me, Anja would be deported to Israel, her true nightmare, because she was only one of many crazy jews there, and she had to seriously work, instead of doing intellectual violence and parasiting. US occupation troops would also be kicked out, military bases closed down or handed over, and NATO and EU was immediately left, and a peace treaty would be debated.
So, I took some time and watched it. The sound quality was poor, but I found one of his assertions intriguing, and had not expected a muslim to say it. He said that when Christ returns and he rules the Earth, the elevated people will not be muslims, but instead will be orthodox christians. The muslims will coexist with the christians as allies, but it is the christians following Christ who will be top dog. Jews, of course, will be completely destroyed.
The other interesting comment from him was addressed at jews: “If you are so sure that you are the chosen people to the exclusion of the rest of humanity, why are you afraid to die?” – LOL!
I confess that I am not really much of a believer in all this religious mumbo-jumbo, but it was fascinating to hear the follower of one faith profess that the followers of a different faith would be elevated above his own.
The whining of the criminal Richard Haass should be a pointer about the jewish war factions.
https://www.cfr.org/article/liberal-world-order-rip?utm_medium=email&utm_source=public&utm_content=032318&sp_mid=56257601&sp_rid=dGlwc0B6ZXJvaGVkZ2Uub3JnS0
From the horse’s mouth, “liberal” meaning internationalist/marxist eg UN, EU, NGOs ie private entities.
You guys should design uniforms and have a clubhouse.
The pathetic behavior I have observed by the English/British over the last few years proves most of what you (and ‘annamaria’) say. Skripal (an MI6 false flag), ‘the scourge of anti Semitism’-as Teresa May preaches, the vulture that is Teresa May with regard to overturning the will of the people-Brexit and the pandering to third ‘worlders’ (on the BBC and elsewhere) including the promoting of miscegenation as shown by the prince Harry wedding (It’s on the internet 24/7!).
“The announcement defined the rise of anti-Semitism as being “manifested through acts of physical violence, desecration of religious sites, religion-based discrimination, and the use of hateful or inflammatory speech in public discourse, traditional media and online.”
— The Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor failed to look at the ADL and the Jewish State first.
Specifically, both the ADL and Simon Wiesenthal Center showed a firm support for the “hateful or inflammatory speech” by neo-Nazi in Ukraine, whereas the Jewish State has been arming the neo-Nazi.
The rise of Ukrainian neo-Nazi has been going on under the benevolent supervision of Nuland-Kagan (from zionist Kagans’ clan) and Mr. Groisman who is “the first ethnically Jewish Prime Minister of Ukraine:” https://portside.org/2014-11-20/how-israel-lobby-protected-ukrainian-neo-nazis
The Jewish State’s collaboration with neo-Nazi in Ukraine:
https://therealnews.com/stories/max-blumenthal-us-is-arming-neo-nazis-in-ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=0txqZUjAp3s
This complain by the staunch if senile defender of the “haves” is particularly telling:
The old and demented man has never knew what “democracy” means.
shut up
For me, it has nothing to do with pointing fingers at Russians per se, but pointing fingers at the monsters, FDR and the millionaire international banking criminals, who supported what was done to the Russians and the rest of the world by the “Marxists.”
Any crimes committed by the Reds were crimes committed by the rest of the “Allies.” If that truth hurts, “Sorry ’bout dat.”
PS: It works the same with the Zionist state of Israel. Any crimes those scumbags commit are crimes committed by “Merkin” ruling classes. Both entities are loathsome.
“As Jewish power rolls over Washington,” Cloak And Dagger said: “I want to see the weak arguments for war tossed into the garbage skiff.”
Hey Cloak And Dagger!
Above, interesting. So did Charles Lindberg when London-based Zionist Jews rolled FDR into WW2! (Zigh) After that war, Poland & eastern Europe were thrown into the Soviet (garbage) bloc.
Fyi, since my “Homeland’s” Knesset Congress has relinquished it’s legislative obligation,😕 and lets presidents wage unnecessary & immoral wars for Israel, all t-Rump needs is “weak” & fabricated “arguments” for ZUS to go to war.
It is very doubtful to me that the t-Rump adminstration is operating under any Knesset Congress constraint in it’s Eliott Abrams-led effort to do regime change in Venezuela.😟
To repeat the educational title of good Doctor Giraldi’s article, “As Jewish power rolls over Washington.”
Thanks, C&D. Hm. Maybe commenter “Wally” will blast t-Rump as being the fruit of the Holohoax?🤔
and not just money, but free money.
Woodrow Wilson gave them the power to print money out of thin air, and then loan that free money to the US Treasury at interest.
The root of the problem for the downfall of America. Today has acquired such immense dimensions that requires a Hercules to solve it. Is there one around?
Greetings, all!
More concrete evidence of “Jewish power rolling over Washington.”🙌
Linked below is a Reuters article which displays my “Homeland’s” Knesset Congress pushing for international sanctions & regime change in Venezuela. Fyi, Zenator Bob Melendez, the ranking Democrat on the (foreign) Foreign Relations Committee, led the bill! 🤔
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-venezuela-politics-usa/u-s-senators-propose-more-aid-international-sanctions-for-venezuela-idUKKCN1RF2G1
Selah, Dr. Giraldi’s having written, “Jewish power rolling over the West” is anti-Semitic,”🤔 selah, and please proceed to Mark Green’s Rosetta Stone-code comment, # 237?
interesting that both Lindbergh and Father Coughlin had to be or were allowed to be silenced by whoever had the real power
she’s starting to realize that she’s hated all over the world and that her fake (unearned – Central Bank skimmed) jew money may not be able to buy her out of the problems that are coming
Democracy means exactly what it is, a fraudulent illusion of having a say.
I do not seek democracy, its evil and self destructive, run by the garbage of society as far as I am concerned.
So democracy is neither a bit off its trajectory, nor is it an accident that it works as it does.
Democracy is designed the way, its a cheap circus trick, a replacement religion of the “liberal” jews, it is a cult communists also celebrated.
The common denominator of US and Soviet imperial view was/is democracy.
That may be. But if Germany wanted to decrease the US presence, they could simply state, that they are capable of defending themselves and we no longer believe we US bases in Germany. It’s a very tough case to make, in my view that Jews are keeping the US from decreasing its footprint in Germany. The Danes, and others make the same case that the US remain.
So while your contend is clear, apparently most of Germany disagrees. Certainly the German leadership does. The Germans have been prodding the US to supply heavy weapons systems to the Ukraine. I am unclear why Europeans don’t do that instead, it is your backyard.
And I don’t see or here that debate in Germany.
What a drivel, I will not wasting time with you.
You are the other side of jewish Anja coin.
There was a debate, if Germany was not occupied, riddled with foreign tools and enemy state to UN, do you get it?
Read the damn UN charter, if we rise up, all our enemies can intervene without any declaration.
And you, of course, are projecting.
PS: Of course I was lying; I was “agreeing” with you.
You mean like the trolls do? Of course Israel, I’d guess, resembles a charnel house more than a clubhouse.
All true.
Democracy is truly a g-wd that’s failed; except for the ruling classes.
That requires more faith, and hope, than one should have in the second coming or the idea that g-wd loves us.
Critically aware, Anon # 216 commented, “interesting that both Lindbergh and Father Coughlin had to be or were allowed to be silenced by whoever had the real power.”
Above, indisputable, # 216!
As you know, the great Henry Ford experienced the Zionist “silencer.”
In the words of SNL’s Church lady, “how convenient!”😟
Thank you!
Ohhh good grief,
the constant drone of others being unworthy for discussion. I have read the article in question. Even introduced as an issue for some students to research. I think Germany has every right as do the other states to challenge the article active nature, even if it is largely in name only. I am unaware of any state making plans to invade Germany for violating their international membership. But i posted the article when you first mentioned it. And I certainly get why it is offensive. In reality time and space has rendered it moot. So moot had you not brought it up, I would not have even known of its existence, which I suspect even the German leadership sees the matter as more than an inconvenient annoyance and without force. But rest assured when you raised the issue I took the time to read the direct reference and it’s related articles. And I commented on that question.
Your response doesn’t befit someone claiming Germany resilience. And I am unclear how I am a reflection of the commenter in question. I accept your complaint that the US footprint in Gwrmany should be reduced and or terminated and German y be an ally that no longer leans heavily on US support.
I don’t buy your argument as it lacks support that the US or Jews are forcing military aide on Germany. The pressure by Jews or Israel is intended to support Israel. I don’t have any deep explanation for Israel’s constant paranoia. It causes more issues than it solves, in my view. That used to be the general position of the CIA, though that seems to have changed. I suspect that a lot of Jews and influential christians have read a book in the seventies that came out about Armegeddon – causing quite a stir about end times and the signs of the times and applying some scripture to the real world events. But as is the case in the US the leadership of said countries are responsible for their choices. Nothing in the UN charter mandates that Germany must be occupied by US forces today, if so I missed it. And nothing in the Charter penalizes Germany for taking ownership of her defense as is her sovereign right — how that places me on the same plane as the commenter in question needs more than a comment about “reflecting opposite pools of the same meaning”.
“shut up”
You introduced a series of comments about scripture that upon examination completely rejected each one of your claims about christians worshiping Jews, Israel or having to become Jews. I simply used the references you claim to demonstrate your mistake.
You and others unable to respond to the content and context, introduced a contend that I was using scripture to hijack the thread as opposed to responding directly to comments. It was also contended that I used scripture as the contend for israel’s existence. There was no evidence that was the case, but it was repeatedly and it was and remains a false accusation. From that discussion came an very peculiar argument that “existence” in the socio-political arena had nothing to do with sovereignty, also incorrect and unsupported by the meanings of the terms or the rules of international law and I noted the same. Which grants acknowledging existence of states and the right to establish internal and tangible rules and boundaries by which to govern and maintain their particular societies. All of which are pertinent to Israel as well as others and so noted in my comments.
The response to which became “the silence” which is of course fine even if said “silence” was predicated on a series of inaccurate and false claims regarding my position(s).
You’ll have to excuse me response to “shut-up”
Laughing — as many times I do, bite my tongue. But overall,
— even at risk of getting the boot as per the threat.
“No.”
It is a MISTAKE to think that AIPAC is in control of the US, or any other country.
It is MORE sinister than that.
One must KNOW the names of the MONEY HONEYS are who flow THEIR funds to AIPAC and other entities who do their bidding. One must KNOW the names of the operatives for example, in “Government (Goldman) Sachs” who make “investment opportunities”, board memberships, speaking tours and fees, employment opportunities, film and tv deals, etc., all available to the highly paid lobbyist whores who quaintly call themselves “elected representatives of the people” at such time when they LEAVE office, after a “job well done”. ETC ETC ETC
It is a WEB that has been spun for over 100+ years, and while the “protocols of the learned elders of Zion” may indeed be a “fabrication”, it provides a detailed road map for world domination by a relatively small group of wealthy and motivated people….and so perhaps there is a considerable amount to be learned by studying this document.
Are select Jews involved in this activity ? Sure seems like it. Are there plenty of Goys jumping at the chance to get in on the action ? Open your eyes and you will see it for yourself. It is sickening.
And world wide FEUDALISM is the END GAME…FOR US ALL.
This is the ghost of Paul Harvey – “Gooooooooooooooood Day !”
sometimes it needs to be said
unfortunately i see he’s driveling on again
[Are they really only a few? Seems to me that they are everywhere.]
YOU ARE CORRECT, THERE ARE MANY SECRET ZIONIST JEWS WHO ARE ACTIVE UNDER OTHER ‘RELIGIONS’.
No one should believe that they are ONLY fifteen millions. One of the religion that criminal Zionists are hiding themselves under, is Bahia.
Bahia ‘religion’ was originated in Iran where more than 98% of Iranian Bahia are ZIONIST JEWS that majority of them are living ABROAD and are staunch supporters of Jewish Zionist mafia and Israel apartheid. The Bahia have like the criminal Jewish mafia are using VICTIMIZATION CARD to stay in power and help their agenda of “WORLD GOVERNMENT” that is known as New world Order today.
For example: Payam Akhavan, a Bahia, born in Iran and the family left for Canada when he was nine years old. Akhavan in his book, ‘In search of a better world : a human rights odyssey’ 017 revealed that his family are Jewish from The Caucasus
This criminal Zionist is working closely with the criminal Western intelligence services including Canada, CIA, and MI6 where spreading propaganda AGAINST IRAN. He was the Western pawn at ICC against other nation and was active in partition of other countries including Sudan where is part of zionist’s AGENDA.
The Wikipedia said:
Payam Akhavan is an international lawyer and professor at McGill University in Montreal. He is a Member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague, and a designated arbitrator/conciliator at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) of the World Bank Group.] He was previously Legal Advisor to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia at the Hague and Special Advisor to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, the Historical Clarification Commission for Guatemala, the UN Transitional Authority in East Timor, the Khmer Rouge Tribunal Task Force of the Royal Government of Cambodia, and the Fujimori Investigative Commission of the Peruvian Congress. Akhavan currently acts as Senior Fellow to the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Payam_Akhavan
The Raoul Wallenberg Center is a zionist organization headed by a criminal zionist Jew, Irwin Cotler, who was one of the criminals pushing SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN in Canada.
https://www.raoulwallenbergcentre.org/home
As you see criminal Akhavan not only has NO objections to Canada, US, Britain and Israel’s CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY but he has left many admiration and supports for these criminals including Canada and defends criminal Canadian Jewish lobby and Zionist like Irwin Cotler.
https://www.jpost.com/Opinion/The-human-rights-defender-Irwin-Cotler-577836
Payam Akhavan is a pathological liar who has received millions of dollars from CIA to establish a spy network called “Iran human right documentation center” where is located in New Heaven. He and other Zionist Jews like Roya Hakkakian and her husband Ramin Ahmadi are constructing ‘documents’ against Iran that may one day to be used against this nation.
He also formed a ‘Iran Tribunal’ funded by criminal western intelligence services and perhaps Saudi Arabia where the traitor kurds, the MEK, Israel’s terrorists, and some of FAKE Iranian ‘left’ cooperated with this criminal liars to construct ‘crime against humanity’ while he and his associates, supports Israel crimes against humanity and have NO objections and NEVER formed a TRIBUNAL against the Zionist mafia.
The Bahia’s have a temple in ISRAEL and close relationship with the Zionist. As I said earlier the Bahias ARE ZIONIST JEWS.
Bahá’í gardens can be found at Bahá’í Holy Places in Israel and elsewhere, and at Bahá’í Houses of Worship. Many Bahá’í holy places in Haifa and around Acre, Israel were inscribed on the World Heritage List in July 2008.[1][2] Below a description of the most important gardens is given.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bah%C3%A1%27%C3%AD_gardens
The Bahias have changed their names in the West. For example, many ‘cole’ are in fact ‘Cohen’ which is Jewish.
Payam Akhavan, a zionist liar, spread the propaganda that his family fled Iran at the time of revolution. This lie was repeated in the internet. But now he claimed, it was not at the time of revolution but years before which is true. This Bahia family came to Canada for better economic opportunities NOT persecution that he claims.
I find out this FACT from his own book, that he left Iran, at least, NINE YEARS earlier in 1970 or 1971. He is a pathological liar and agent of the western intelligence services and he knows it.
[The Iranian-born Akhavan came to Canada with his family as a boy a few years before the upheavals of the 1979 Islamic revolution.]
http://mcgillnews.mcgill.ca/s/1762/news/interior.aspx?sid=1762&gid=2&pgid=1747
Many Bahias and Jews had influential post and were well off during the dictator the Shah. They enriched themselves during this time.
[Are they really only a few? Seems to me that they are everywhere.]
The above reply is to your observation.
To Jacques Sheete, anon # 216 noticed & said: “unfortunately i see he’s (EliteComminc) driveling on again.”
Good that you’re boycotting him, # 216!
Because, EliteComminc’s Jewish-Christian power ☠️ is trying to “roll over” Philip Giraldi’s article-comment threads.
Thank you!
Post scriptum: To date, am surprised lonesome commenter, iffen,🇮🇱 a.k.a., “PEAbrain,” has yet to suck upon EliteComminc’s teat.
You pussy wimps talk too much. You can only show your machismo against those who are much weaker. Phucking impotent bullies.
Don’t you racist degenerates have all those shiny big guns? I ask, what is the purpose of having them? Is it only to hide some other, ahem, “inadequacies”?
At least have the honour of using them on yourselves… pussies!!
You haven’t heard of The Rapture?
https://www.beliefnet.com/faiths/christianity/2002/06/the-rapture-factor.aspx
Those braindead bastards!!
For the racist whitey, those “whole bunch of innocent people,” are not really “people,” like they see themselves. So, the killing comes as easily as one swatting a fly.
And, that is the reason Hell is plenty big for all of them, and some more.
RE EliteComm
English is obviously not his first language…that’s noticeable in his sentence structure.
So whether he’s a Christian religious fanatic or a Israeli jew pretending to be a Christian ..who knows ?
The main thing, is he is stupid…for example:
It as been explained to him several times that sovereignty and right to exist are not the same and that nothing in international law address right to exist.
I lean toward thinking he is a Israeli Jew, or at least a Jew but not American …besides his bad English sentence structuring, he does the same thing the Jew trolls do in repeating the same thing over and over, despite his claims being proved wrong, and never providing any citation ..as for example in the above statement that international law says sovereignty is the same as right to exist.
This is what the Jew trolls do….make the same claims over and over by rote and never able to produce the applicable quote in law that supports it.
“All roads lead to Philadelphia, the Quaker capital.”
PHILADELPHIA, location of Museum of Jewish History, across fro Independence Hall
INDEPENDENCE HALL, where Jews met in 2918 to form American Jewish Congress, for the purpose of representing “Jewish interests” at Versailles.
Jews dominated Versailles, and won more than any other entity in the world.
PHILADELPHIA, site of a monument to Yonathan Netanyahu, Bibi’s older brother, who “was martyred” in the Jewish raid at Entebbe. Martyred is in quotes because it is likely Yon was deliberately killed to make way for more capable 2nd son, Bibi.
PHILADELPHIA, home of congressionally funded National Constitution Center, whose only director has been and is Jeffrey Rosen. Rodents claim to fame is his extensive writing and hero-worship of Louis Brandeis. Rosen credits Brandeis with being the single most I fluential person in creating the Jewish state.
In summ, Philadelphia is Jewish Occupied Territory.
you tell em, jew pussy
right to exist nonsense — proffered and responded to — again with the mischaracteriztion. I never made any such contention that they were in fact the same. But instead that the right to exist is definitely part of the package — but more importantly I provided the relevant material that clearly makes the case legally and politically that right to exist is part and parcel to the concepts of sovereignty relating to boundary (border) and internal governance. And that attempting to make a claim of existence as a nation without them makes absolutely n o sense. And as Israel has both in play — her right to exist is a fact, not merely an existential pose.
It is here that the some attempt to link my argument to a scriptural based premise. and they were wrong and then upon realizing that attempted to manufacture a case in which I supported that position in the secular — and having been unable to locate any such commentary in that the the thread have rested their case in an asundary of false accusations, name calling and other assorted fits of apoplexy.
Considering that you and the comm enter you referenced both suggest that Germany is an emascualated entity by Jews, by the US and other forces, including members of the European community, the comparisons to similarity fall with the two of you.
But take this example, when the Europeans signed on to the Iranian agreement they agreed that should any nation bail, they would do so in solidarity. I thought this dubious given the money that was at stake and made that argument. The rebuttal from those same states including Germany was they would remain in solidarity with the US.
But when the US bailed on the agreement, the Europeans, including Germany rejected the US position and my suggestion about the money being left on the table would be cause enough for even Germany, perhaps, especially Germany to reneg. And that rebuts the notion that Germany is a lap dog of the US, Jews or anyone else. In fact, Germany’s economic strength has actually placed her in a leadership role in Europe.
https://www.ecfr.eu/publications/summary/leading_from_the_centre_germanys_role_in_europe_7073
I don’t in any manner reject that the past is an issue. But Germany does not appear to be neutered as contended.
to me its telling that he’s pushing this “(does poor israel) have the right to exist?” nonsense
once they solidify their grip on power they won’t be talking about “right to exist” they’ll be asking whether or not they can exterminate the remaining Palestinians
correction:
It is here that the some attempted to link my argument to a scriptural based premise. And they were wrong and then upon realizing that attempted to manufacture a case in which I supported that position in the secular — and having been unable to locate any such commentary in the thread, have rested their case in an asundary of other false accusations, name calling and other assorted fits of apoplexy.
It has been my stated position that even if one believed in God’s promise (I am cautious here) it is not an argument that works in the secular dynamic. One has to have secular grounds and I have made that clear repeatedly. Israel’s existence is predicated on the events that took place from 1947 through 1948, and that legal process is where I hang my secular political hat. Israel exists by virtue of that process. That body made any theoretical or even religious contend moot about Israel’s right to exist.
She as her neighbors has sovereignty
C&D,
I really like Tulsi Gabbard – I think that she is honest – what you see is what you get – that she is less influenced by short term politics then most all the rest. I think that she is a genuine old fashioned good hearted practical liberal. Society needs those, just like it needs genuine old fashioned good hearted practical conservatives. A golden mean between the two leads to a rational society.
The idea that she could win the Dem nomination is naive – the Jews fear her and hate her – her thoughts on peace and on bringing our troops home from the ME wars are anathema to them. She gets almost NO face time on Jew controlled TV. Only Tucker Carlson has her on Fox – other than Tucker, she is a non-person on the JMSM.
I hope she gets to the 65,000 donors she needs to get in the debates and she talks of peace. She could change the course of US history.
Here is hoping!
Think Peace — Art
These (((people))) babble on and on, and they just reveal their warped view and non understanding of treaties and contracts. It Pilpul what they do, a waste of time to engage in.
The Elitemoron just does not understand what is written in the UN charter, their “bible” basically. If something is in there, it has a reason to be in there, its not just forgotten or “in name only”.
The “Federal Republic of Germany” a registered firm in Washington DC, is member of UN, and thus enemy of Germany(as a whole).
The muppet Schulz calls it the “new Germany”.
Is John Bolton the most pro-Israel, most dangerous gentile in America?
John Bolton, Jarrad Kushner, Mike Pompeo, Mike Pence, Gina Haspel, and Elliott Abram – are not people of peace. Those people are stone cold warmongers. Trump campaigned on NO wars. They all want a war to break up Iran for Israel.
Think Peace — Art
isnt Tulsi Gabbard for open borders?
its the same old jew controlled game where you don’t have any candidates on the important issues like immigration (since drumpf has been revealed as a fraud)
people won’t even have a choice to vote for an anti-immigration politician now and 10 years from now all these other side issues will already have been decided because of that and people go on pretending they live in a democracy
you can tell they get desperate when they make 3 megaposts in a row, hoping someone, anyone still believes them
Jewish power also rolls over other things, but Washington is a strong peddler of nonsense, with devastating results.
Hence we are stuck in arrested development, and people debate if the moon can be reached with a rocket firecracker strapped on the bottom of the lab rat.
And how many times has that come to bite the US public in the butt, Art?
And if they are around and ensconced in positions of high influence with Trump having won a second term and nothing to lose – this will make that crew all the more dangerous if they feel they won’t get another chance at it.
Peace.
Art,
I do too, and I promise to keep an open mind.
I think you may be interested in this epic rant by Jimmy Dore:
Hey Talha,
I would value your take on my observations in http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/jewish-power-rolls-over-washington/#comment-3133530 – both on the individual and on his unique theories.
Thanks!
People do not pretend, they live in a democracy, and this democracy works as intended.
It is a disconnect from reality on the peoples’ part, a misconception, they have been brainwashed by a cult, and can’t see what democracy is in reality. They constantly chase the utopian ideal, which will never exist. Democracy does not need repair, it works as designed, flawlessly.
The people in the USA live originally in a constitutional republic, not in a democracy, which is the usurper.
I would recommend Plato on democracy, he figured it out long time ago. Plato views democracy as the last step of degeneration of society, before anarchy.
He even ranks an oligarchy higher.
The attribute of democracy is, that the masses put people in power, who are as inapt as the masses, incompetent and corrupt, and they can’t figure out solutions to pressing problems. Plato wrote that in “The Republic”, but since the anglo-saxon world is dominated by Aristotelian thought, it keeps being neglected.
An ongoing indecent saga of a certain Israel-firster’s decisive influence on the US policies. https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2019/04/who-does-john-bolton-actually-work-forby-willy-b-a-review-of-publicly-available-reporting-that-i-have-accumulated-in-my-fi.html#more “Who Does John Bolton Actually Work For?”
The main protagonists of the saga:
1. Adelson, a casino mogul and rabid zionist-parasitoid who prefers to live in the US instead of being confined to Israel. In any healthy state, this parasitoid would have been already removed from the national territory and all its traces carefully eliminated to prevent infection.
2. Bolton, a loyal servant to Adelson and Israel.
3. Trump, a loyal servant to his own ego.
Excerpts:
The most dangerous traitors are among the committed opportunists of the Bolton kind.
Without the Cheney-McCain-Brennan-Bolton et al axis of American traitors, the Jewish Lobby would become powerless in promoting its pernicious anti-western civilization and subhuman agenda.
The Ghost of Paul Harvey cackled, spoke: “It is a MISTAKE to think that AIPAC is in control of the US, or any other country.”
Yea, agreed, Ghost Harvey!
AIPAC is only my”Homeland’s” Knesset Congress & Executive Branch ATM machine.
Fyi, an enthusiastic commenter here called for t-Rump’s firing of his Neoconservative NSA Director, John Bolton, who strives for regime change in Iran.🤔
Regrettably, “Homelanders” far overrate both the domestic and foreign policy power of ZUS President t-Rump; going all the way back to his Democrat Party predecessor, & major recipient of Zio “Benjamins,” LBJ.🙁
Thanks, Ghost!
NOBODY (except maybe some bonkers Libertarian) is for “open” borders. So your little rant is, muh, dumbing down.
You are a wise man and learn quickly; good for you and thanks for your comments.
Who pays you for writing such nonsense? There seems always to be people who take advantage of others through corruption which had happened in Spain, Egypt, and Germany. The corruption that has evolved with AIPAC, think tanks, etc. and collective control exhibited by U.S. Jews will play for only a time — the Jews are banking hatred across the world.
Thanks C&D, I read your comments and while I do like some of what Shaykh Imran has to say, I find some of his assertions…off. No other scholar is coming to his exact conclusions. The area of Islamic eschatology is difficult. Not because it is not an area of study, but because it is fraught with texts which are sometimes not sound, sometimes very figurative, etc. It seems the whole thing has been kept shrouded in a bit of mystery on purpose. In one of the the most famous hadith, the arch-angel, Gabriel (as), came to the Prophet (pbuh) and sat down with him and asked him a series of questions, one of which was:
“‘Tell me of the Hour.’ He (pbuh) answered, ‘The one questioned about it knows no better than the questioner.’ He said, ‘Then tell me of its signs.’ He (pbuh) answered, ‘That the slave-girl shall give birth to her mistress, and those who were but barefoot, naked, needy herdsmen shall build buildings ever higher and higher.’” – reported in Bukhari
Many scholars have considered the second part to have come to pass since the competition for tall buildings seems to be a hobby of the Gulf leaders (who were literally barely-dressed and destitute herdsmen within living memory of some people):
But the first part is strange, what does it mean that the slave will give birth to her mistress. Is it talking about AI and machines which will rule mankind? Is it talking about children that will literally treat their parents as slaves? Is it talking about one society becoming ruled by another which it “gave birth to”? Nobody knows for sure.
Thus, I find it very difficult to take when someone says; “These exact people and this exact area are who and what the Qur’an or hadith are talking about.”
As far as the question about the Christians becoming powerful over the Muslims…I’ve never come across that. I have come across traditions that mention that the Christians and Muslims will fight in an alliance under the guidance/leadership of the Son of Mary (pbuh) when he returns against the forces of Dajjal, but he will set the record straight as to his nature – so at that point, I don’t even understand how Christians would be theologically the equivalent of Christians today. He will usher in a “golden era” for a certain amount of time where Islam is the dominant faith on the planet and there is prosperity and peace*. Eventually though, human beings will lose track of this and will become more and more corrupt until the last human being to remember God eventually dies and the raison detre for the world is no more and thus the Hour begins…
That’s kind of it in a nutshell though there are differing details and differences of opinion on certain things.
Peace.
*As a side note, he will live out the rest of his normal life; get married (that is going to be one amazing lady, let me tell you) and have children and pass away, and we already have a burial spot saved for him in Madinah next to the Prophet (pbuh).
Talha,
Looks like Netanyahu is going to win reelection. This means that Iran is still on the schedule to be broken up. It seems that the Netanyahu/Kushner/Trump/MBS connection is as strong as ever.
Pure speculation, but by giving MBS nuke info, they are attempting to sucker Iran to go nuke.
The American people have been conditioned to believe that the worst thing in the world is for Iran to get a nuke. Come 2020 a covert CIA war, could start the ball rolling to an all-out air war against Iran, bombing it back to the dark ages.
The problem for the dark Talmudic forces is the China, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey (plus Russia) economic connection. By 2020 this should be humming along.
Hmm???
Think peace — Art
Coughlin was silenced by FDR through extra-legal means according to Fleming in his excellent The New Dealers’ War, pp. 113-114. (2001)
FDR was a sicko on a monumental scale. He belonged in some other insane asylum where he could act out his fantasies harmlessly.
I agree, and saying it is somewhat cathartic, I bet.
Non stop nonsense. Not a bit convincing and not even amusing.
That’s because I am a retired veteran of the troll wars about 10 years ago.
However, I am a good observer, always have been. I see things as they are, not as I want them to be.
Mr Eliteblah should consider a career in Brussels, they always need people who babble endlessly long winded sentences without substance.
Again, you are correct.
According the CIA’s “World Fact Book” the type of government is a constitutional federal republic; no mention of democracy. Several years ago it claimed that it was a constitutional federal republic with a strong democratic influence or something similar.
I don’t know why people here essentially worship the cult of democracy as if it were ever one. Women didn’t even gain the right to vote until 1920 although they were pretty much required to offer the fruits of their wombs to the prior slaughter in Europe waged to enrich the “Triumphant Plutocracy” as Pettigrew called it in “Triumphant plutocracy; the story of American public life from 1870 to 1920.”
( Pettigrew, Richard Franklin)
The unctuous smugness is a dead giveaway as well.
“‘Tell me of the Hour.’ He (pbuh) answered, ‘The one questioned about it knows no better than the questioner.’ He said, ‘Then tell me of its signs.’ He (pbuh) answered, ‘That the slave-girl shall give birth to her mistress, and those who were but barefoot, naked, needy herdsmen shall build buildings ever higher and higher.’” – reported in Bukhari
Talha,
A respectful question.
How can people let incomprehensible words such as those run their lives?
Hmm – methinks that the Muslim culture is in love and enthralled with the mystery.
Think Peace — Art
p.s. Words for all who love a god — “if you are going to kill for god – start with yourself” (from the internet).
PRESSURE FROM ANTI-ASSAD LOBBY CANCELS BOOK TALK:
The Management of Savagery: How America’s National Security State Fueled the Rise of Al Qaeda, ISIS, and Donald Trump Hardcover – April 2, 2019
Art, this title is so similar to Tulsi’s campaign platform: US regime-change wars threaten our security! Just as she’s ignored or pilloried by MSM, author Max B. is under attack.
Politics & Prose, a supposedly progressive bookshop in DC, caved to a harassment campaign spearheaded by a pro-regime change lobbying group & a gaggle of anarcho-neocons in NYC. Deranged neocons still angry they didn’t get their Big Syria War are TERRIFIED that their garbage imperialist narratives will be shot to hell.
Too bad for them! Max knows how to take this assault as a publicity multiplier. So there!
He tweets at @MaxBlumenthal
The campaign to silence Max Blumenthal
They don’t. Muslims go about their business with the other, very clear guidance provided by the religion. Nobody in the past was worried about spending their entire life trying to figure out when they were going to see “barefoot, naked, needy herdsmen” competing to build tall buildings…but, here we are.
When it is time to make clear what is meant by the “slave-girl giving birth to her mistress”, it will be made manifest.
Neither of these things changes how a Muslim conducts their day to day life; it may however be letting us know to be prepared (spiritually and mentally) for difficulties up ahead – for which we should be thankful for the warning.
It is interesting, but – while I have never seen serious attempts of predicting exact dates and times for these things by Muslims – I have seen multiple attempts by Christian preachers attempt to claim this or that day will be the end of the world. I remember a few years ago coming across big billboards with this message in Illinois. This actually did lead to people selling their possessions and stuff in preparation:
“With three days to go, a mother in Palmdale, Calif., stabbed her daughters, 11 and 14 years old, and cut her own throat with a box cutter, the police said, to avoid the calamity. All survived.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2013/12/18/us/harold-camping-radio-entrepreneur-who-predicted-worlds-end-dies-at-92.html
https://www.foxnews.com/science/rapture-prediction-for-april-23-just-latest-doomsday-call
Definitely that’s there. When all magic and mystery is removed from the world, well…if God had wanted to make things absolutely clear, He could have done so, but that would have been fairly boring, don’t you think? They call those “spoilers” for a reason.
Peace.
I’m glad you were able to see that what we have been told about the Muslim religion has been fabricated. The Jews say Jesus is in hell and his mother was a whore! The same Jesus that the west prays to and yet they will support the Jews. The Jews must be laughing all the way to the post office to pick up their checks rom the US.
This Iman is at odds with other leaders that preach the Coran. He has a few more videos that are very interesting. I’m glad I was able to share. Americans are just sitting back and allowing the Jews to destroy them! I can honestly say that when the time comes, Americans will drive themselves to the FEMA camps and lay their head on the Guillotine. I’m not much a believer either, that’s why we need to be informed about what these people believe, think and have planned!
“The goal was to ensure that the scheme that the United States, working closely with the United Kingdom and zionist Jewish leaders conceived and executed to produce two world wars intended to loot, decimate, deracinate and destroy Christian and national cultures in Europe and Middle East, could never again be replicated by another power, most especially not against the evil genocidaires who provoked those 20th century wars. ”
fify
Well. we (with the brits) gave birth to Israel, who now rules over us.
While I give little credence to prophesies, especially those surrounding end times, whether Mayan, from Nostradamus, Revelations, and now Islamic ones, I was riveted by his explanation of how Pax Britannica, was displaced by Pax Americana, and will soon be displaced by Pax Judaica. I doubt if this is a prophesy – more likely a shrewd analysis of world affairs.
Now he divides the world into the “godless” and the “believers”, with the former being the bastions of corruption and decay, which he proclaims to be all of “Western Civilization”, driven by a fake monetary system created by the money lenders, while decreeing Russia to be in the latter category, with its orthodox christianity. The latter may be due to Russia’s assistance in Syria, I presume.
Many of us here on this forum have speculated that Israel is manipulating our government into war with Russia and China, which would lead to a nuclear confrontation, with all parties destroyed, including innocent bystanders. This would be the precursor to Pax Judaica, as the sole power left standing to rule over the cockroaches that remain.
So, I am looking at this man, not so much as a religious scholar, but as an astute observer of world affairs, and take his pronouncements as geopolitical analysis, as I would The Saker, E. J. Magnier, and others. None of them are 100% correct – but all of them submit their analyses for our consumption, and every once in a while, something resonates.
Why is it that most religions predict the eventual demise of the human race through corruption and decadence? It makes the purpose of life an exercise in futility. If the deity (I don’t care whose) is an all-knowing, all-seeing, super-being, then why perform an experiment whose outcome would be known to him, leave alone creating beings and then punishing them for doing what he already knows they will do? I don’t know what muslims say, but our answer for queries like these is that God works in mysterious ways, and is justified by a “leap of faith”.
I know you have declared many times that you have no desire to debate issues of faith, and I respect that, but as a technologist, I have found attributions of “mystery” beyond my ability to comprehend, very unsatisfactory, so I have abandoned the Christian faith I was born into, to become an atheist
Oh, I have known that for a while. Israel and its minions (like Sam Huntington) wrote “The Clash Of Civilizations” as an inevitable eventuality, with Muslims and Christians, both the most numerous civilizations on the planet, destroying each other, because they are painted as natural enemies. Guess who is left behind to scavenge the ruins? We are busy destroying muslims in Israel’s neighborhood, without requiring a drop of Israeli blood being shed.
Z-man, just keep an open mind when reading or watching what is being said by the people in power. We are truly living in very dangerous times! You have to be ready to move on a minutes notice, remember the movie “Heat” where Robert De Nero said it, but didn’t do it? I did it 5 years ago and have not looked back at what I did. I’m 59 in decent shape and ready to fight…you will not see me walk peacefully into a FEMA camp and get in line to get my head shopped off.
Americans have been brainwashed into thinking Jesus is going to come and save them as long as accept Jesus. They are ready to die and go to heaven without fighting for their lives, because they’ve been told have faith in Jesus. The people who wrote the bible are the ones that will bring the Noahide Laws that say if you don’t accept their God, the punishment is death. Christians will not and off with their heads will be the sentence.
Take care brother and good luck…
Talha knows more about this than I with his connections to Pakistan, but I suspect the recent falling out with Pakistan has to do with it being the only nuclear muslim country remaining. Israel has cozied up with India, and both countries are on a war footing today. I suspect that Pakistan will be destroyed and India will be damaged as well, again without shedding a drop of Israeli blood.
Well the KSA is about to become a nuclear power thanks to Trump, but they are indistinguishable from Israel.
Possibly, but if you know about the facts on the ground, then giving Saudi any plans is not going to do anything. The Saudis are incapable of doing anything with those nuclear plans other than give themselves early cancer. The lynch pin is Pakistan. Pakistan (who has not signed onto the NPT) has nuclear weapons and is capable of handing them over to the Saudis in a working condition and fully deployable by Pakistani pilots in the Saudi air force:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-24823846
That is real and that is now and Iran has full knowledge of this, I am sure. Thus, I don’t think they really care all that much about Saudis being given any plans for a future development that they are completely incapable of doing anything with anyways.
So the real question on the minds of the Iranians (with regards to the nuclear issue) is; which way will Pakistan plan to lean? Pakistan did not go in with Saudi in Yemen and I have hopes they will resist complying in pushing things on Iran:
https://lobelog.com/pakistan-as-peacemaker-between-iran-and-saudi-arabia/
This might be exactly what the Neocons are aiming at breaking up with these moves.
Peace.
“Israeli spies, including current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hollywood movie producer Arnon Milchan, also participated in the systematic theft of weapons grade uranium and nuclear triggers in the 1960s so Israel could secretly create a nuclear weapons arsenal.”
This must have been a typo? Did he mean the 1980’s?
In 1960 Benjamin Netanyahu was 11 years old and Arnon Milchan was 16 years old.
Wow! How far we have fallen!
I am sure that every day for the 2,000 years after Jesus was killed – some preacher has project the end times (as they passed the hat).
Think Peace — Art
Also I was under the impression that Israel was converting to nuclear grade and developing nuclear weapons in the early 1960’s. Didn’t JFK threaten to halt aid if they didn’t allow inspections of their nuclear power plants?
Please do.: email comments to my comment
So, I took some time and watched it. The sound quality was poor, but I found one of his assertions intriguing, and had not expected a muslim to say it. He said that when Christ returns and he rules the Earth, the elevated people will not be muslims, but instead will be orthodox christians. The muslims will coexist with the christians as allies, but it is the christians following Christ who will be top dog. Jews, of course, will be completely destroyed.
When I heard that I too was very surprised! Haha Then I read where the Eastern Orthodox Christian Church is in Russia and then Russia goes in to Syria and saves them from Western forces. The Iman starts talking about these Christians being the ones that unite with the Muslims. Not the Western Christians that let a man marry a man! I then started getting into the prophesis in the Koran and discovered that a lot of what is written can be confirmed by actual events and occurances today.
He states that Gog and Magog are mentioned twice, once when they go to Israel and another time in the future when Gog and Magog arrive in Israel and that time the Black Sea is almost empty as it is today. He says the first time is when The British allowed Jews to return 1948 and the next time I think has to do with current US support of Israel. Most people think Gog and Magog are supposed to invade and kill the Jews, and then they are destroyed by God. He says they are the reason the Jews are back in Israel and God will destroy Gog and Magog after a war with Russia and the Muslims. I find it ironic that the only statue of Gog and Magog is in London, the country the Iman says is Gog and Magog along with the US!
An infinitesimal part of the Israeli Jew horror in Palestine.
We must acknowledge what evil is actually going on there.
Think Peace — Art
I don’t know about you, but when I see Bibi on TV and listen to him, I get this fucked up feeling in my gut! When we allowed this piece of shit to address the US Congress and every single person stood up and clapped at anything he said was just sickening to watch. They were competing with each other as to who showed more support! I said we, but I meant you guys, I’ve been gone 5 years and can’t seem to stop thinking I’m there…jaja
That’s a little too cryptic. Who is “we,” and what’s your point? Max has been persona non grata with the R2P crowd, ever since the scales dropped from his eyes regarding the White Helmets.
Really? Where in London? I go there at least once a year…
I guess we should be thankful for small mercies that they didn’t kill the child. Imagine if this was your son!
I was a little perplexed by your comment, until I realized that it was your twentieth.
Seeing as you’re relatively new here, my suggestion would be that you take a bit of time getting to know some of the regular commenters at Unz. You can tell who they are by simply clicking on their moniker and seeing if they have posted thousands and thousands of comments. After perusing a good chunk of them, you should be able to gain a better appreciation of who it is that tends to write “nonsense” and who doesn’t. This may come in handy, should you feel the need to take another stab at it sometime in the future.
All that aside, if you were calling into question the dubious origins of Darbyism and Scofield, I’d be more than happy to provide you with numerous sources that corroborate this claim, should you be interested in seeing them, that is.
With that, I’d like to welcome you to Unz… happy commenting.
Bad luck for you, fascists.
Your fairy-tale that Russians considered the Soviet Union an alien construction, imposed on them by the evil Jew, while Russia had now, freed from Soviet oppression ‘discovered’ her’true’ role as bearers of a new white suprematism’s torch, has no base at all in what the majority of Russians think.
Regular polls show that an overwhelming number of Russians consider the collapse of the Soviet Union a tragedy and that a majority of them want it back.
Just some data:
In 2016 the Viciom Institute found out that 54% of Russians would vote today for the maintenance of the Soviet Union. Asked for reasons, people named factors like strong statehood, social justice, safe work and low living costs.
The Levada Center stated that according to a poll from 2000 74% would regret the collaps of the Soviet Union.
https://de.rbth.com/gesellschaft/2016/11/12/sowjet-nostalgie-mehrheit-der-russen-wunscht-sich-die-udssr-zuruck_646981
According to another poll by Levada, in 2019, what Russians were most proud of named again primarily Soviet related issues: 87% said they were proud of the Soviet victory in WW2, more than 50% names as well the Soviet role in space exploration. And the end of the Soviet Union under Gorbatshev and Yeltsin is considered by most a shame.
https://deutsch.rt.com/russland/82789-umfrage-fast-die-haelfte-der-russen-bezeichnet-zusammenbruch-udssr-als-beschaemend/
https://www.levada.ru/2019/01/17/natsionalnaya-identichnost-i-gordost/
Again Levada, published a poll according to which Stalin was considered as great ruler by 54% of Russians in 2016. And in 2017 he was elected by Russians as the greatest historical personality wordwite.
https://de.rbth.com/gesellschaft/2016/06/02/sehnsucht-nach-einem-fuehrer-was-russen-an-stalin-schaetzen_599635
https://www.n-tv.de/politik/Putin-ist-fuer-die-Russen-nur-Nummer-zwei-article19906905.html
So whatever political priorities people worldwide claim to have, it is absolutely delusional and pathetic to claim that the Soviet state, which had been fought through in a long civil war at a time, millions of Russians had had war experience for four long years and were actually trained in arms, fought the struggle of civil war through on the largest state territory on earth, could have survived extreme pressure from outside already in the first 40 years of her existence and even more the hardships of WW2, if she had not been supported by the majority of her citizens.
This is simply against all logic, especially as the majority of Russians still mourn that state’s end today.
Your delusional comment thus depends on the surreal assumptions, that fascist USAists knew better to which degree the Soviet Union had been a state owned and supported by her citizens than those citizens themselves. On which base do USAists form such a preposterous claim? On the fact that you can produce wallpapers of crap texts who utter such a claim? – and can ‘support’ that claim by endless links to US fascist websites, US author’s ficticious texts and a long line of USAist anti-Soviet Cold war propaganda?
Why do USAists assume that Russians should deny that their history is really theirs? Because you, like your ‘liberalist’ ideological pals have decided that the only historical “source” you have decided to regard authentic are speculative claims of a fiction writer like Solshenitsyn and the fraud Rezun/Suvurov, a renegade who wanted to make career in his new British home land.
Soviet archives have been fully open since 1992. While USAists, those who disguise their anti-Russian hatred under a ‘neolib’ brand as well as those who are openly fascist as you, like to pity Russians hypocritically and pathetically for having suffered terrible Gulag oppression collectively, the Russian historian Victor Tsemskov could publish a source-based reconstruction of Gulag imprisonment. According to his research, wich has not only been confirmed by the majority of Russian historians, but as well by Arseij Roginskij, head of the organisation Memorial, an organisation hugely favoured by New-Cold-War propagandists. The hightest number of Soviet citizens imprisoned, including all ordinary criminals, was 1.9 million in 1940.
As a comparison: The commercialised US prison camp system of today deprives more than 2.2 million USAmericans of their liberty, of who many are life-time imprisoned for simply being poor. Gluag custody was mostly strikingly less than ten years.
https://de.rbth.com/kultur/geschichte/2017/07/31/kampfen-mit-fakten-wie-viele-opfer-forderte-stalins-terror-wirklich_813916
So what is the true function of that whining about ‘poor Russians’ who were so long under the spell of the evil Bolshevik Jews? – a claim, that by the way, copies exactly the narrative which Hitler spread in “Mein Kampf”, 2nd book, chapter 14 as pretet to launch a genocidal war against the SU, with the aim to eracidate 30 million civil Soviet citizens and expelling the rest behind the Ural?
If you great USAist truthers seriously made a propaganda trip through Russia and delivered all your rubbish on market places, what would you expect Russians to do? Do you seriously deny that they would beat the shit out of you?
Why do you need such obviously lunatic lies? You need them desperately as you, like your alleged inner-USAist ‘opponents’, whom you resemble ideologically as one egg resembles the otther, derive your own foul pathos from an anti-Russian interpretation of WW2 – and to deny you own complicity in your massmurderous country’s global robbery, destructiveness and atrocities.
Your nation’s crimes are your crimes. You share guilt in them, as you do not want to change its hegeminial course at all. You have nothing against profitting from your elites’ robbery of others. You have no genuine sympathy for any of your country’s vcitims. You would foam, if anybody suggested that you were obliged to compensate peoples which have been victims of your country’s aggression.
The only point you altrightists complain of, is that war aggression costs you taxes. You do not object to the fact that your pension fonds depend on shares of your war corporations. That the repressive dollar system keeps your consumer goods at low price and that your monetary printing press saves USAmericans to pay back their debts. You only hate ‘globalis-liberals’ as you assume your miserable little share in their blood money was too small.
However, the rest of the world is fed-up with all of you – and they rightfully make no difference between different fractions of USAists. You are all united – in murder and greed.
Two propaganda pieces for you.
In the first one the Jews are outdoing themselves in trying to bring every group, muslins, blacks, LGBT, illegals to “ally” with them against their ‘ common enemy’, we whites.
I have said before to the hard core anti black, anti muslim people here that they are making a huge mistake in letting the Jews co-op the minorities into their tent.
In the second piece, well its just pitiful in its attempt to champion AIPAC as saving America because its so ‘bipartisan’ on Israel …just like all our politics should be….lol. Its targeted at ‘lefty Jews” …join up with bipartisan AIPAC to get rid of Trump!…lol!
Dear White Nationalists: Our Solidarity Is Stronger Than Your Hate
”Part of the evil plan of White Nationalism is to generate fear and distrust between our communities. Between all communities, really. But especially between us — Muslims and Jews. Because when we blame each other — especially when we blame each other for the things White Nationalists do — we isolate ourselves. We separate ourselves from one another. And this makes us weak.” https://forward.com/opinion/422008/dear-white-nationalists-our-solidarity-is-stronger-than-your-hate/
Can AIPAC Save America From Itself?
(excerpts)
It was a perfect encapsulation of the AIPAC strategy: Keep it bipartisan. Keep it personal. And always remember that U.S. support for Israel is about shared values.
They were the same themes that AIPAC’s delegates would bring with them to Capitol Hill on the last day of the conference, where they were bussed en masse to meet with their elected officials and present AIPAC’s agenda. This year’s agenda included security assistance for Israel as well as a bipartisan resolution that condemns the boycott of Israel and reissues support for a two state solution.
There’s a lesson there for Americans desperate for a better tomorrow: The only way to beat Trump is with bipartisan love.”
This shows that all these radical Protestant USAist preachers are no Christians at all. Our Lord has been very clear about it:
“None knows the Day of Hour.” (Mathew 24.36)
Wherever you find Christians – certainly not in the US terror state. Their “Christianity” is as little Christianity as their fake copies of European towns have to do with the original.
The essence of that country is Disneyland and McDonalds, apart from use of atomic bombs and drone killing.
Trump’s failure to control the border and his decision to align with the Zionists and push for more foreign wars will spell his doom.
I am amazed at how many Trump supporters remain loyal to the man despite his treachery.
I always knew the man was a fool. I just never realized that at his core he has absolutely no convictions or integrity at all.
He is not worth our loyalty.
Yawn.
I didn’t get beyond your first claim, but keep howling at the moon anyway; it’s all relatively harmless and probably keeps you from doing worse…
Talha,
Netanyahu wants an Iran war very badly. The American people are in his way.
The target of the MBS/Saudi nuke talk – is the American people.
80% of the American people fervently oppose an Iran war — something must happen to change their minds.
All it would take is for some mucky muck Iran official to shoot off his mouth about Saudi nukes and the Mossad, CIA, and JMSM could build it into a fearful attack on America, justifying war.
Think Peace — Do No harm — Art