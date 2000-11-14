Israel’s Story

A study by a Toronto-based consulting and research company has revealed that over the past fifty years mainstream reporting about Israel has been distorted to portray the Jewish state in positive terms while ignoring the plight of the Palestinians under Israeli occupation. The media study, based on a computer analysis of 50 years of data, found that major U.S. newspapers have provided consistently skewed, pro-Israel reporting on Israel-Palestine. The slanting in news coverage included subtle manipulations like using word associations favorable to Israel and derogatory to Palestinians as well as persistent publication of stories praising Israel while also avoiding reporting anything supportive of the dispossessed Arab point of view.
The researchers from 416Labs were able to evaluate headlines and articles derived from five major U.S. newspapers: the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal during the time period 1967 to 2017. June 1967 was selected as the starting point to include coverage of the Six Day War and its aftermath, when Israel attacked Jordan, Egypt and Syria to begin its military occupation of Palestinian territory on the West Bank and Gaza.
No one should be surprised by media bias in favor of Israel given the dominance of Jewish owners and editors in the major media, but the study just might have gone one step farther and noted, as did Congressman Paul Findley in his book They Dare to Speak Out back in 1985, that much of the bias stems from the overseas correspondents covering the Middle East for the U.S. and European media also being overwhelmingly Jewish. And a review of the Israel-philia might have gone back even further in time to the foundation of the state in 1948 to find similar favorable coverage.
Shaping the favorable perception of Israel has also involved the efforts of Zionist-dominated Hollywood movies and television to portray Jewish heroism while also at the same time ignoring the Zionist terrorism directed against both the indigenous Palestinian population and the British Mandate authorities prior to Israel’s statehood. The movie Exodus shaped many Americans’ perceptions of what had occurred in the Middle East, while the steady stream of films related to the so-called holocaust, which ignore the many problems with that standard narrative, perpetuate Jewish suffering and victimhood.
In truth, no one should believe any country’s creation narrative, which, since the time of Virgil’s Aeneid, has been intended to present an idealized portrait that is largely fact-free. Nationalists will inevitably distort the tale to reflect their own vision of what their homeland represents and how it came to be, but Israel’s story is unusual in that it is packed with lies from start to finish. Even before the creation of a Jewish state, Zionists encouraged Jewish emigration from Europe to the then Turkish-controlled Palestine. They coined the expression “a land without people for people without a land,” a flat out lie as Palestine was fully inhabited by Muslim and Christian Palestinian Arabs plus a small Jewish minority. This expression has been more recently replaced with another one, i.e. how Israel “made the desert bloom,” as if the land were not being cultivated before large numbers of Jews arrived, making it another lie. And it is, by the way, an expression favored by Zionist presidential aspirant Kamala Harris, a prime example of “progressive except for Israel.”
Israel was founded as a product of terrorism, some would say the “first modern” style terrorism, to include bombings of non-military targets and random massacres of civilians. In a notorious attack on the village of Deir Yassin on April 9, 1948, more than two hundred Palestinians may have been slaughtered by Jewish terrorists affiliated with the Irgun and Lehi groups. The exact count of the victims is unknown because a subsequent Zionist clean-up team systematically destroyed many of the bodies.
Given the turmoil in Palestine and the agitation by British Jews, the U.K. was eager to cut its losses, and Harry Truman, a U.S. president who benefited from Jewish financial and political support in his reelection bid, was equally willing to support the creation of a Jewish state as a quid pro quo. Even though Jews were a distinct minority in the new Israel-Palestine, they obtained nearly half of the land in spite of the United Nations mandate that the rights of the indigenous population should not be compromised by the new arrivals.
But the new arrivals from Europe and America disagreed with that even-handed approach. They assassinated the U.N. mediator Count Folke Bernadotte, who had himself saved many Jews in Nazi occupied Europe, and started to attack their Arab neighbors, intentionally driving 700,000 from their homes and killing many in the process. By that act of terror and a subsequent war fought against its neighbors, Israel obtained more land before the green line was eventually established as part of a 1949 Armistice Agreement managed by the U.N. to divide Israel from the West Bank and Gaza, which were under the jurisdiction of Jordan and Egypt respectively.
And then there came the miraculous Six Day War of June 1967, regarding which glowing media accounts described how Israel was attacked by Jordan, Syria and Egypt simultaneously but fought back hard and won a decisive victory, occupying in the process the parts of Jerusalem it did not already control as well as the Golan Heights, the West Bank and Gaza. The only problem with that story is that Israel started the war, attacking and destroying the Arab air forces without a declaration of war while their planes were on the ground. Denied air cover, the Arab ground forces could not win.
Israel also included in its Six Day War triumph the attempted sinking of the American intelligence gathering ship the U.S.S. Liberty, which was in international waters when it was attacked on June 8th. Thirty-four crewmen were killed and 171 wounded in the only attack on a U.S. Naval vessel in peace time that was never fully investigated by the Pentagon due to President Lyndon B. Johnson’s unwillingness to offend American Jews. The Israelis and their apologists have claimed the attack was a case of either “fog of war” or “a mistake,” both of which were completely self-serving lies exposed by compelling National Security Agency collected evidence that has surfaced recently. And, by the way, the Israelis continue to receive military assistance from Washington in spite of the killing of American servicemembers, $3.8 billion per annum guaranteed for the next ten years plus special appropriations as needed.
Even when the Israelis are clearly telling lies, much of the media and chattering class has been willing to forgive them their trespasses no matter what they do or say. The whopper level lies about Israel are that it is a democracy and America’s best friend and ally. It is neither. It has more than 50 laws that discriminate against Arabs, is now self-defined as a “Jewish state,” and it has recently legalized banning non-Jews from residential areas and towns. It also occupies Palestinian territories where the original inhabitants have no rights but martial law. And the Jewish state has never been an American ally in practical terms as it is under no obligation to support Washington under any circumstances even though a U.S. Air Force general has declared that his troops are prepared to die for Israel.
Some other recent lies include the propagation of a narrative that the Palestinians do not exist as a people, that Palestine has never been a country and therefore should never become one, and that there is no peace in the Middle East because the Arabs have never accepted the generous offers made by the Israelis to settle problems with the Palestinians, who are, by the way, solely responsible for their unfortunate situation since the expanding Israeli settlements on their land are no obstacle to peace. All lies.
And another big lie concerns how Israel spies on the United States. Israel is the number one “friendly” country when it comes to stealing American secrets, both commercial and military. When Jonathan Pollard stole more U.S. classified information than any spy in history, Israel’s friends rushed to explain that it was all a mistake, that Pollard was just a one-off oddball. And the Israel government agreed to return what he had stolen but did not do so and instead used it to barter with America’s then enemy the Soviet Union in a deal to permit Jews to emigrate.
Another espionage related development which produced a whole battery of Israeli lies and evasions relates to 9/11, where Mossad almost certainly had at a minimum inside knowledge regarding what was about to occur through their illegal massive spying program inside the United States. Remember the cheering Israeli movers in New Jersey as the twin towers went down? Or the hundreds of “art students” selling their work all across the U.S., which was both a scam and part of an espionage network?
More recent lies include repeated assertions that the Iranians have a secret nuclear program, which will produce a bomb in “six months,” something Benjamin Netanyahu has been promising since 1993. And those wily Persians are also developing ballistic missiles that can be used to attack Europe and America, a particularly dangerous lie as it has been picked up and repeated ad nauseam by the buffoonish triumvirate in Washington consisting of Bolton, Pompeo and Pence, which passes for the deep thinking in U.S. foreign policy these days. That allegation could easily lead to United States involvement in a war fought for Israel that it might reasonably avoid as it is not threatened by Iran and has no vital interests supportive of going to war against it.
But the greatest lie of all is the current claim that anti-Semitism is surging all around the world, requiring still more protection of and deference to diaspora Jews as well as to the state of Israel. It is based on a fundamental lie, that criticism of Israel is ipso facto anti-Semitic and ignores the fact that the pushback is based overwhelmingly on how Israel and Netanyahu behave. Israel, whatever its pretensions, is a country and Judaism is a religion. It is in fact particularly dangerous, and damaging to the religion, to combine the two deliberately as is being done by Netanyahu and the many American Jews who are serial apologists for Israel.
Indeed, Israel and its partisans are now using lies to change the way the public views the issue of anti-Semitism and are willing to do so by legislating to enforce how people think, to include the use of legal sanctions consisting of fines and imprisonment to silence critics. If legislation currently in congress is ever implemented fully, it will be the death of freedom of speech in the U.S. That such nonsense has gained currency at all is due to the Israeli corruption of both America’s government and its news media, which is not a lie, but the absolute truth that you won’t find discussed anywhere in your newspaper or on television reporting.
This trend to criminalize criticism of Israel has led Jewish groups and some governments to work together to promulgate “hate crime” statutes and other legal barriers to protect the Israeli wrongdoing. But Israel is not and should not be protected against criticism. It is a country that behaves very badly, and, one might add, dangerously, not only to its neighbors but also to the world as it has the potential in its hands to escalate its involvement in Syria to initiate a nuclear conflagration between the U.S. and Russia. Israel’s lies should be recognized for what they are and it should be boycotted and sanctioned until it comes to its senses or, if it does not, it should be completely shunned.
A RAY OF HOPE FROM THE HUFFINGTON POST.
Israel’s foundation myth is all lies, pure lies, 100% lies, from the land of the Torah to Bora Bora.
But people are waking up and leaving Zionism. Here is one:
Honest Jewish man upset that Exodus story and “Jews were slaves” story is fake and does not approve of Judaists defaming innocent Egyptians:
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/staks-rosch/the-biblical-exodus-story-is-fiction_b_1408123.html
Fine for that guy, but unfortunately Christians and Moslems also promote the Moses story. One of my disappointments in the Koran is that it demands belief in the Taurat and Injeel as well. What and how much can be regarded as allegory without committing heresy, I’m not sure. Then there’s the whole problem of Jews digging around for a temple that isn’t there.
Authors: Usaid Siddiqui and Owais A. Zaheer
Contributors: Varun Setlur, Di Yan
Nice, “Toronto-based” names.
TITLE:
Suppression of criticism tends to embolden any entity, inducing it further out onto a limb, where the inevitable fall will be worse. Israel would have been better off working in good faith with the Palestinians to put the past behind a long time ago. It would have been an uphill climb even then, because they are cut out of the same stubborn cloth and have long memories, but the delay has just made things worse.
Hit the Jews with Jews….like this one.
”He, a Jew, in 1969 refused to immigrate to Israel because as he described it, Israel was apartheid country run by Jewish Nazi collaborators and American Zionists.
This man was Marek Edelman, one of leaders of Warsaw Ghetto uprising in April 1943.”
That term needs to go in the bin with all the other ahistorical bullshit that surrounds these chuckleheads.
It’s not only Moses, the Patriarchs, the Exodus, Joshua and Kings that were fiction (although they were: that is now the ‘scholarly consensus’).
There was also no expulsion of people after the Bar Kochba revolt (135CE): the ‘exilic’ diaspora story is bullshit. (Even the Bablyonian captivity was much much smaller than claimed)
I notice that the Wikipedia page for the Roman-Jewish wars now show something closer to the facts (i.e., that local Jews were only banned from Jerusalem after the failure of Bar Kochba); they were not ‘exiled’.
Even the Wiki page for Jewish Diaspora now makes clear that the overwhelming dispersal of Jews from Palestine (before the Roman occupation) was voluntary.
Isn’t it odd how “historical revisionism” is a terrible terrible thing when Weber and the guys at IHR do it, but the bullshit that was “historical fact” until my mid-39s – i.e., that the roots of the Diaspora was the exile after Bar Kochba – has now been airbrushed away and nobody’s allowed to say anything.
Thomas Thompson – the scholar who was the first to publish a scholarly refutation of the historicity of Moses/Patriarchs, was the target of a brutal campaign that ran the gamut – he was called an antisemite, and get this:in 1999 (on Christmas Eve, no less) a book reviewer claimed that a mutual friend had told him (the reviewer) that Thompson had confided that his favourite book was secretly “The Protocols”… can’t remember whether that was in Ha’aretz or JPost.
in other words, they knew Thompson had the goods on their primitive nonsense, and they were determined to show the rest of academe that the historicity trope was the new ‘third rail’.
And nowadays, it’s all understood to be ahistorical myth, and nobody bats an eye: the Palestinians are entitle to their land back on that basis alone.
If a history is a bunch of bullshit, archaeology and science catches up with you eventually: that’s what these Bronze-Age-centric fuckwits fail to appreciate.
As opposed to the Arabs themselves, who are ever so supportive of the dispossessed Chaldean, Copt, Kurdish, Sudanese, Tuareg, and Berber points of view.
The Bible Exodus story is such an obvious lie. The Jews were never in Egypt in any numbers at that time – or the Egyptians might have noticed it and recorded it. Palestine was abandoned by Egypt as it had reverted to desert – not exactly a “land of milk and honey”
The reality is that the Arab-Jews were in Yemen. They raided the camel trains from Yemen to Petra. The Babylonians got fed up of this misbehaviour by their vassals. They were sent to Babylon – with their non-Jewish Arab compatriots. The layout of Yemen corresponds to the names and locations in the Bible.
Compared with all other countries & peoples in the region, Israel is Disneyland. Doubtless, Jewish influenced media in Canada & US are pro-Israel. But, so is any normal & moral Western (or any functioning emotionally-mentally-morally) person. Not ignoring Israel’s weaknesses (arrogance, schnorrer type behavior, emotional blackmails, …).
Documenting the tools of foreign manipulation imposed on domestic societies by Zionism:
This article further documents the tool sets .
It shows how the reporting, writing and publishing is manipulated, and consistently skewed, into always pro-Israeli slanted and embellished reporting, writings and publications.
If shows how reporting, writing and publishing is used to give testimony to public and private decision making bodies in the political sphere.
If demonstrates that nation state transparent intelligence communities, have been part of this overwhelming schema to infect domestc systems such as the education system, the policy making think tanks.
It demonstrates the tools used by the Zionist to re engineer a society are not only sophisticated, but are also distributed in extremely well engineered ways.
It suggest that Americans and Brits wishing to defend their nation from big disease (BD) should identify BD engineers. and track their plans as the elements of Zionism deploy to implement them.
It suggest the path to understanding how whole societies are infected with the “big disease “[BD]”.
BD transforms significant portions of community populations from acting and thinking in defense of their own best self interest… …. into populations that act and think in ways which support, save and defend a system of economics and a interest foreign to the interest of the people of a nation.. This is extremely well documented by two of the nations leading Economist, John J. Mearsheimer and Stephen M Walt in their 2007 book, THE ISRAEL LOBBY AND U.S. FOREIGN POLICY In addition to this article, American Foreign Policy is no longer made by Americans.
Zionism is like the open source, its not centrally controlled, but is instead a system of economics which accepts inputs from Zionist connected in a worldwide network which develops and uses tool sets to infect and take control of whole societies.
Israel is but one expression of Zionism.
The article shows how laws, media, politicians and social institutions serve as entry points to infect and propagate Zionism into societies.
Image, a group of European Colonist, located in a British Colony in America, say 1750s, always menaced by the local Indian threats, suddenly collect a tax from its settlers, sends the collected taxes, its arsenal of weapons and its best fighting men to the middle east to save Israel or to fight WWI or II? The BD has replaced best man wins “economic system” (capitalism) with a no man wins but a Zionist “economic system”(Zionism).
What I get from the article is not just more facts to support the a finding that a BD infection has occured, but a set of instances and facts that allow to see that the reason Zionism is so successful in infecting, indoctrinating, and gaining control of whole socieities is because Zionism works with a set of tools.
Zionism does not work with one tool, it does not do one thing, or conduct one event, and one Zionist does not do all of the work or even know how to use all of the tools. Just as a home is designed to be built with different experts in the trades, Zionist, is designed to infect and to enlist the different trades to rebuild nations from foundation to roof in increments.
Thanks. PMG thanks for the documenting facts.. in a great article.
I just made this comment at a re-blogging site and am too old and tired to attempt another here:
Phil is really pumpin’ out the good stuff. He’s simply superlative, even though his commentaries leave me exhausted, frustrated, depressed, and hopeless…also evermore ashamed that I play a part in the daily unspeakable torment visited on the brave, steadfast people of Palestine.
If I were in charge, Phil Giraldi would be SECSTATE, SECDEF and the Nation’s Conscience all wrapped into one patriotic American.
I think this fairly summarizes Phil’s narrative — warfare, wordfare, lawfare (not necessarily in that order): the three prime arrows in militant/political Zionism’s quiver…arrows aimed at the heart of humanity by those who brazenly insist that they are “the chosen ones.”
The way the MSM follows the Israeli propaganda machine’s lead when it comes to framing stories dealing with Iran is turning into black comedy.
Check out the way this current article from The Hill begins:
***
A man was publicly hanged in the Islamic Republic of Iran after being found guilty of homosexuality charges, according to the Jerusalem Post.
The 31-year-old Iranian man reportedly violated Iran’s strict anti-gay laws, according to the state-controlled Iranian Students’ News Agency.
The man, who was not identified, was hanged publicly on January 10 in the city of Kazeroon.
He was charged and found guilty of having intercourse with another man, which is punishable by the death penalty in Iran.
The state-run news agency also reported that the man was found guilty of kidnapping charges for abducting two 15-year olds.
***
A man was executed in Iran for being gay! And, oh yeah, for, like, kidnapping two 15 year olds, for those of you bored enough to read all the way to paragraph 5.
Here is the The Daily Mail ‘s headline:
Iran hangs man for violating anti-gay laws and kidnapping two 15-year-old boys
***
In other news a man was just executed in Chine for jaywalking and murdering eight people.
So how is it that when say a more powerful group of male lions move into another pride’s territory, kill all the weaker pride’s cubs and destroy the existing pride’s social structure, then take over as the new owners of the territory, it is lauded by all the experts as natural and nothing to be interfered with, but when the same business is effectively done by one group of humans against another it’s, well, a different matter altogether?
The world outside Jewry and Israel is moved by candour and passion for truth (not by lying and deceit, not at all) and that is what confines his writing to Jews and Israel.
I am jesting. But he is serious, I guess.
For me the matter is the same, altogether so.
When I apprehended the reality of human social dynamics, I withdrew from their battlefield (which till then I didn’t know to be that).
I had never been capable of watching “documentaries”; I became incapable of any human trade (and of witnessing it) after finding out the gameplay was, although remarkably civilized in most cases with deceit and self-deceit replacing teeth and claws and clubs, alike.
The world of humankind lacks truth, and ruth. Civilization and civility are a blessing, but a limited one, and have not changed the core structure.
The transcript of the 2003 BBC documentary, Israel’s Secret Weapon, provides another example of the deceitfulness of ‘America’s best friend and ally’:
00.13.30
Olenka Frenkiel
Despite claims that Dimona was for peaceful purposes only, Israel’s leader Ben Gurion was summoned to Washington. President Kennedy feared an arms race in the Middle East and demanded inspections.
00.13.45
Olenka Frenkiel
But when inspectors finally entered the plant in May 1961 they were tricked. They were shown a fake control room on the ground floor. They were unaware of the six floors below where the plutonium was made.
00.14.00
Aston
PETER HOUNAM
Freelance journalist
Well this was something of great pride and almost a legendary story in Dimona, according to Vanunu. When the Americans came they were completely hoodwinked.
00.14.11
Peter Hounam
All the entrances including the lift shafts were bricked up and plastered over so it was impossible for anyone to find their way down to the lower floors.
Another great summary of the facts.
Here’s another story that all Americans should be aware of.
Two minute article that offers a glimpse of the US mobsters who supported the criminal state of Israel in the beginning. The Aspen Institute vid is worth viewing too, if only for the Cheney-esque smug smirks.
It may pay to remember this as well…
Christopher Bollyn is another great source of info about the gangsters who own us.
Zionism must be perceived in the same category as Slavery, and must be eradicated from USA with the same intensity as slavery .
For starters, Zionism on the Ballot
Opposition to Zionism must be a litmus test for every 2020 candidate.
Is that a problem for you? Why?
The biggest lie of all is that Jews worship God. They don’t, they worship Satan. Jesus told us, and they crucified him for it.
The biggest idiots on the planet are the stupid Jewish lower class who believe that they are worshiping God. Jewish Atheists come in a close second, they think that they can be Jews and benefit from Jewish privilege and power, while not being the servants of Satan.
The hard truth is that satanism and its worship is hardwired into the jew DNA, etched into their twisted hateful souls. As with most population characterizations, there is the bell shape curve that shows the distribution per capita. In the jewish case, there is a small, thin tail of “good” jews who are able to accept that all the other jews are worshiping Satan. Jews have special Talmudic laws and rituals for dealing with other jews who dare to reveal the truth. Ask Seth Rich.
The Holohaux was planned since early 20th century. Enjoy.
Yup, right down to the fireworks. WP included.
Do snipers shoot unarmed kids from 1500 yards in Disneyland?
What do you know about such things?
Untrue. The Israelis were happy at the result , but they had no plan in which their attacks on Arabs in Israel would cause a mass exodus. The Arabs simply panicked and fled their villages, an error fatal to their cause.
In 1967 Egypt started a build up in the Siani (and ignored that an Israel peace activist in a light plane had bypassed Eyption radar by coming in from the sea). The real damage done by the air attack was to the mental stability the Egyptian commander. who ordered a retreat and precipitated a rout in which the Egyptian army exposed itself to total destruction by Israeli planes through a panicked rush to the rear. The Arab way is to be insouciant and then unthinkingly stampede when confronted with danger.
Be careful there! The law of the jungle (or savannah) may not always work in your favor.
Anyway, for one thing, the more powerful lions don’t try to justify their actions with booshit.
And for another, they don’t claim victimhood and demand compensation based on fraud.
Besides,rather than lions, political Zionists more closely resemble the fungi, Ophiocordyceps unilateralis sensu lato — “a complex of species sometimes called “zombie ant fungus” —[which] surrounds and invades muscle fibers throughout [an] ant’s body, [where] fungal cells form a 3-D network that may enable them to collectively control host behavior…”
https://news.psu.edu/story/492948/2017/11/07/research/zombie-ant-brains-left-intact-fungal-parasite
Read Mr. Giraldi’s articles to get more answers to your questions, and please quit the damned sniveling, whining, and apologizing.
Civilised peoples and nations don’t do that. To do so would be uncivilised. “Civilised” is not a concept that has ever been applied to lions, as far as I know.
I’ll bet that 90% of your jew parasite toolbox is very well documented in the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. This information has been around for well over a 100 years, many have spoken about it and taken measures against it. Hitler comes to mind.
How can it be that for all this time, with everything laid out on the table, that no single country on the planet outside of Iran and Syria are willing to speak the truth?
Freemasons. Freemasonry has been joined at the hip ever since the Sabbatean Frankist Weishaupt founded the illuminati with Rothschild backing and subsumed the major masonic lodges in Europe and the Americas.
By all accounts freemasonry’s basic rituals are founded on Judaism. The lower levels are fed a diet of propaganda. At the higher levels all those unfit to become psychopathic genocidal murderers are long filtered out.
These higher level freemasons have not only deliberately worked to put these Zionist like Herzl into power, they have covered up for them all along the way, and they have benefited from Jewish Power immensely.
Hitler, Mussolini and Hirohito banned freemasonry. This is why Dresden was firebombed and Nagasaki nuked by Churchill and Truman respectively. Truman famously was awarded his 33rd degree for obliterating Nagasaki.
http://www.texemarrs.com/022017/atomic_bomb_secrets.htm
The ADL is now aggressively lobbying for “mandatory” “Holocaust” education in the U.S. public schools. And, of course, ADL offers “free,” online courses to advance the propaganda barrage.
http://fosterspeak.blogspot.com/2018/10/my-victimhood-is-bigger-than-yours-or.html
This article should be required reading for everyone on planet earth.
There is another way to help break the subversive behavior that jews exhibit–by using their own media against them.
Print flyers with pictures of Ursula Haverbeck, Sylvia Stolz, and Monika Schaefer with an explanation of who they are and why they have been incarcerated, and distribute them around “holocaust memorial centers”. You can bet that someone will alert the mass media complaining about the “anti-semitic” flyers being distributed around a “holocaust shrine”. As an alternative, just mail the flyer to the local television stations with a letter stating that you are outraged over such anti-semitic flyers being disseminated. You can almost bet that these flyers will get “air time”.
Use their own media against them…
Sean – Getting rid of the Arabs was part of the Israeli game plan from day one and terrorism was the tool used. See this https://www.counterpunch.org/2005/03/11/ben-gurion-quot-we-must-expel-the-arabs-and-take-their-place-quot/
The Palestinian leadership and intellectual class were the first to leave, and yet 156,000 Palestinians remained in Israel at the end of the war so it was not all that systematic . The evidence suggests it would have required real courage for Arabs to stay and many would have been killed, but fleeing was the worst thing they could have done. While I have to concede that the Israelis were delighted, took full advantage of the Arab retreat, and used punitive measure to stimulate it to greater highs, I still think the catastrophic extent of the exodus was due to very poor leadership on the part of the Arabs.
Zionists are actually far more depraved than just being cold-blooded Palestinian executioners.
Already back in 1933, after Judea declared war on Germany, the Zionists were working their warped brains trying to figure out how to get the GOOD jews from Germany and Eastern Europe into their new satanic utopia, while leaving the OLD jews in Germany to die in their war.
Hitler, up against a wall because of the Judaic world war already being waged against Germany in 1933, agreed in the Haavara agreement to train the best jews and ship them off to steal Palesitine from its owners. There were entire apprenticeship programs to send the best young healthy jews, who had been trained with best German technologies. They were known as Jeckels by the jews who had been born in Palestine, because of their German Jackets. They came with complete shipments of machinery and tools.
But the old, unproductive jews were not allowed to leave. Hitler tried to make all kinds of deals with the Zionists to ship all these unproductive kvetchers, but the Zionists would have none. It was part of their plan, because they knew that every old jew who died between 1933 and 1945 would become part of their planned “holocaust”.
So the question then becomes what proportion of the old, useless and unproductive jews that the Zionists refused to accept died because of hardships imposed by Zionists? Throw in the jews firebombed, straffed, starved to death, by Zionist war of aggression known as WWII, and guess what:
Zionists are responsible for a far larger share of the jews who died in WWII than Nazis.
Of course, after the war, this Zionist rape of Germany continued right where it left off in 1938. All the power stations and train lines in Israel were initially built with guilt money extracted from starving Germany by Zionist terrorism and lies.
109 Locations whence Jews have been Expelled since AD250.
http://biblebelievers.org.au/expelled.htm
Any questions?
Andy Texan is right. Phil Giraldi almost exclusively focuses on Jewish Power — and I thank him for it. If he were to stop, that would enormously diminish the barest of light now shown on the subject.
Without Giraldi, exposure of Jewish Power by an informed source from an intelligent, credible platform would virtually dry up and return to the shadows. Giraldo almost singlehandedly exposes hidden Jewish Power given that most everyone else is too cowed by Zionist bullies to publicly discuss the obvious.
Article author said: “Israel was founded as a product of terrorism, some would say the “first modern” style terrorism, to include bombings of non-military targets and random massacres of civilians. “
Well, the “some” who would say that are uninformed, to say the least. 🙂
Lincoln’s Generals [Sherman etc.] , were engaged in exactly the same procedures on a grand scale 80 years before Israel was even created.
And I’m sure that there are historic examples pre-dating even those [1860’s] examples.
In case you were wondering how in the world Kamala Harris is a quote-unquote “juggernaut” in the D field, there you have it. It always seemed suspicious how she was elevated as such.
Now I remember where I had heard about the Jeckels: Ernst Zündel in his review of the book “The Seventh Million” by Jewish Historian Tom Segev. This is all from Zündel’s wonderful Samisdat series. John Robinson 101 is a fantasic YouTube channel with loads of Zündel, Irving, even Faurisson.
Here is one part of Zündels review of “The Seventh Million”.
Here is the next part.
They are definitely worth watching.
How much more jew can you get than that.
The greatest lie of all is “the holocaust”. I don’t know how any reasonable, impartial person can look at the facts surrounding it and not come away with the impression that everything he’s been taught about it was, at best, greatly exaggerated for political gain.
“Israel, whatever its pretensions, is a country and Judaism is a religion.” Judaism is political system as well as a religion.
POLITICS AND RELIGION: POLITICS AND JUDAISM
“The Jewish religion is foundationally political. God is imagined by means of a religious language replete with political roles (king, warrior, judge) and political relations (ruling, lawgiving, providing). Central to the Jewish religion is a law that mediates revelation addressed to an elected people. And history is marked by the polar extremes of exile and messianic redemption. These themes are succinctly encapsulated in the preamble to the Sinaitic covenant in which God addresses the newly redeemed people of Israel that have exited Egypt with the following calling: “Now then, if you will obey Me faithfully and keep My covenant, you shall be My treasured possession among all the peoples. Indeed, all the earth is Mine, but you shall be to Me a kingdom of priests and a Holy nation” (Ex. 19:5–6, New JPS). Israel is envisaged as a kingdom and a nation.
From the moment this religion is conceived of as a religion of a people, as a religion in which individuals approach God from within a congregation, Judaism is conceived of as a political project. Election, covenant, law, prophecy, priesthood, monarchy, and redemption all emanate from this religio-political core. Furthermore, over its continuing history, the Jewish religion and the Jewish people have created various religious and political institutions and regimes (monarchies, communities, and a nation-state). These in turn have generated a variety of claims to authority, divine and human, Jewish and Gentile, sacred and worldly. These positions have received articulation in texts that have undergone the painstaking process of continuous redaction and canonization over millennia. The basic Judaic narrative structure of election in terms of exile and redemption has been reiterated time and again in Western history by national movements and liberation movements, as indeed has been the role of the prophet as a divinely inspired social critic.”
https://www.encyclopedia.com/environment/encyclopedias-almanacs-transcripts-and-maps/politics-and-religion-politics-and-judaism
This reminds me of this speech by a righteous Jew, Norman Finkelstein. The young Jewess crying is priceless & hillarious.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=1&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwjzncCDj5PgAhVJ64MKHZXUDdMQyCkwAHoECAcQBA&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D3srSGQYpEEk&usg=AOvVaw0YcHN0vMTwDezc1YUl7ZLd
Yeah, those three are tough to stomach. I still think Trump is using them, especial Botlon, who’s like a rabid Zionist boot licking dog, to keep the CABAL at bay, but we shall see.
Oh let me add, fat head Pompeo. Sometimes it looks like his head is about to explode. I hope it does. (Big grin)
I wonder if obsession over “da” holocaust is considered a problem or a useful tool.
Zionists are in complete control of the U.S. government and the MSM and the major banks so it is no wonder that Israel is portrayed as a beacon of liberty and freedom when it is the exact opposite.
Zionists and Israel are the worlds foremost terrorists and Israels and the zionist deep state attack on the WTC killing some 3000 Americans is but one example and the attack on the USS LIBERTY where in a 2 hour attack Israel killed 34 and wounded 174 Americans is another example of cold blooded terrorism!
There is also the creation of ISIS aka AL CIADA by the U.S. and ISRAEL and BRITAIN as another example of terrorism. The terrorists are under zionist control and are destroying the world.
Those who deny that Israel was founded as a product of terrorism, are worse than uninformed; they’re mendacious.
Here’s more.:
Terrorism, theft, and mass murder too. Even before it was a state. It’s what gangsters and thugs do.
While I 100% agree with your must, the reality is to find and identify these critters. as JS @26 says, once they have gained infectious access to the muscle, they have control over behavior and can use that control to cause the ant to kill itself in places that benefit the generation after generation infections that keep the critter alive at the expense of the ant. (everyone should look at that link, think how small is an ant, then think how small is the fungus shown in the image, then think how difficult is might be to produce that wonderful image showing the story of how a fungus directs its host, the ant to its death, so the fungus can expand into new territory (new ants).
Humans must develop a common language, a common understanding, and tools capable to find, identify and classify the various species of the fungus known as Zion. Unless identity by name, place, and capability is known, and unless the infectious cycle is understood, the Zionist infestations will continue to grow and expand..
Humans in human societies everywhere are susceptible to this infection.. It should be goal of humanity immunize each member and the society itself against all traces of any part of the infection cycle.. I believe PG’s article has done more to identify the problem of wars and misdirected use of nation state everywhere and probably explains why not one benefit to humanity can be found from nations controlled by the virus Zion?
thanks again and again for the @26 link.. what a picture.
I’d submit that something almost indistinguishable from stupidity is a prerequisite for hating Hezbollah and detesting Nasrallah.
I thank Unz Review for this well-researched and well-written article.
They’ll always have the retaining wall.
“They assassinated the U.N. mediator Count Folke Bernadotte, who had himself saved many Jews in Nazi occupied Europe”
“Saved”?
Spare us the propaganda.
Perhaps “saved” from deportation. But there is no proof whatsoever that Jews were being ‘exterminated’ as the completely impossible Zionist “holocaust” narrative aburdly claims.
recommended:
American Pravda: Holocaust Denial, by Ron Unz: http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-holocaust-denial/
http://www.codoh.com
>warfare, wordfare, lawfare (not necessarily in that order): the three prime arrows in militant/political Zionism’s quiver…arrows aimed at the heart of humanity by those who brazenly insist that they are “the chosen ones.”
And the beat goes on Page 1:
http://enewspaper.sun-sentinel.com/html5/desktop/production/default.aspx?pubid=09c7c801-e32b-4036-b4e3-001ebe0a7176
and continues on Pages 5A and 5B:
http://enewspaper.sun-sentinel.com/html5/desktop/production/default.aspx?pubid=09c7c801-e32b-4036-b4e3-001ebe0a7176
http://enewspaper.sun-sentinel.com/html5/desktop/production/default.aspx?pubid=09c7c801-e32b-4036-b4e3-001ebe0a7176
Devon Stack of ‘Blackpilled’ Discusses Media Propaganda
And it’s tragic that such an easily perceived concept entirely escapes those “chosen” special “toughie” “lion” thugs with “high IQs.” I bet the clowns won’t even understand what your point is now that you pointed it out to them so clearly, but thank you for your efforts.
People flee during wartime all the time. During WW2 hundreds of thousands left Paris and nearby towns when it was clear Germans were approaching. They all came back to their homes and businesses when things stabilized.
Many Germans moved to the country during the last year of the war because of the bombings and destruction. They came back when the war ended.
You go on vacations don’t you? You expect to come home use your key and find everything in place don’t you.? How’d you like it if you found some people with armed guards living your home when you came back? How’d you like it if you went to the county clerk for your deed and found the office and all records had been destroyed?
Here’s the story of one typical Greek Orthodox family who’d lived in Jerusalem for centuries.
The father worked for the city government of Jerusalem. Mothers dowry was a farm from which she got the rent. They lived in a nice 10 room house and had 8 kids mostly boys. One of the older boys was killed by a Jewish terrorist bomb set off in a crowded intersection.
1948 the British left the Jews took over. Father was fired from his job no pension. The farm the mother owned was confiscated by the Jews. Tenants evicted from the farm as well. Jews took it over.
One day when the youngest boy was 4 a platoon of well armed Jewish thugs arrived and gave the family one hour to leave with just the possessions they could carry by hand. The house, furniture everything was confiscated and there was no legal recourse as the Jews ran the country.
The youngest boy was 4 years old. He was of course frightened and traumatized by armed thugs menacing his family.
The family sought refuge in the pilgrims hostel of a monastery. One large room with 7 kids mostly boys from a nice 10 room home. How’d you like that?
The Greek church brought them to America, the California town of Pasadena. They bought a house and settled down. Parents eventually divorced. husband went back to Palestine. Children grew us and assimilated. Youngest boy greatly resented the confiscation and dispossession.
The family surname is Sirhan. The youngest son’s first name is Sirhan. He became famous when he killed Robert Kennedy after Kennedy made the obligatory groveling and obeisance to APAIC .
Leaving your property does not mean that anyone can walk in and take it over. People leave their property during war and upheaval all the time. That doesn’t mean they are are voluntarily giving it up with no compensation.
What’s your address? Let me know next time you go away for a weekend. I’ll move in, change the locks, forge a quit claim deed file it at the county clerk’s and when you come back I’ll shoot you and your family dead.
How about it?????
You mean them chosen geniuses had no plan? And the geniuses had no idea it would happen? So much for “genius.”
PS: Now tell us about their happiness at the result of shooting unarmed protesters of late…
You’re at UR and only the trolls would accept such a doofus claim. Get a clue, will ya?
Stick to your libertarian fantasies.
Am uncertain if the following (thought-provoking) sentence is original to commenter “Jewish minds Trump Zionisn,” but I dig it: “Just as a home is designed to be built with different experts in the trades, Zionist, is designed to infect and to enlist the different trades to rebuild nations from foundation to roof in increments.”
Broken & Wintry Scranton greetings, JmTZ!
Can you consider this argument:
Good and bad construction things, i.e., homes, condos, project housing, et al, normally start with a financier/owner who carefully solicits and employs a reliable cadre of “trades” specialists. *
The above position is compatible with St. Thomas Aquinas’s classic philosophical argument that evidence of a watch (clock) springs forth evidence of a watchmaker.
Writing here as a dyed-in-the-wool “dumb goyim” who has perused the Protocols of Zion’s remarkably adaptive and continual social engineering plot, I put forth the existence of an invisible (“Chosen”) Zionist Central Command center which evolves in time and NAMES & is presently advancing — on a rapid global scale — with its “Bad Disease” package that consists of infecting and enlisting of the multitask (political) “trades’ to “rebuild vulnerable nations from foundation to roof in increments.”
Regrettably today, great nations such as Syria, Iran, and Venezuela are victims-in-waiting for international Jewry’s “Best Man” BD to strike. Thanks so much & please consider offering a comment-response, JmTZ?
* Donald J. Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner could relate to this common phenomenon. In fact, evidence is available that points to their developing illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
There are several brave YouTubers who have done great work in exposing the crimes of Israel and of Jews in general. Three names who come immediately to mind are Ryan Dawson, Adam Green, and Nicholas DeVincenzo. Problem is that their videos normally get “de-monetized,” so it’s hard for them to keep doing the work. No doubt the goal is to kick them off of YouTube altogether.
You may want to look up the words, “glib,” and “specious.”
Why the Russian envoys to the United Nations introduced the resolution to make Israel a nation and influenced other representatives to vote in favor of the resolution.
In the fall of 1947 American Jewish army air force pilots arrived in Czechoslovakia with a gift for their communist allies. It was the Americans latest radar invention. That was treason and espionage a death penalty offense.
I think if blacks could manage to kill tens of thousands of Indians, Parsis and Arabs in a couple of days then the Germans could do a million and not leave all that much evidence. Easy to be dubious and demand proof if there is no possibility to meet that fate yourself. You would not be all that slow believe it and to get out of there if you had been a Parsi like Freddie Mercury’s family I’ll wager.
Another reason to send your kids to private schools.
Trump is using them? Do you still believe in that 4-D chess theory? I’d say it is the other way around. When it comes to Israel, the only good thing I could say about Trump at this point is that he’s still better than Christian Zionist Pence. Maybe?
We don’t have a dog in this fight and we should butt out (including especially the $$$ we send to Israel).
Mr. Giraldi with his clanking brass balls is leading the way. He’s several steps ahead of the Mockingbird media, dragging them kicking and screaming. State media like the NYT are now trying to gain control of the glasnost with the classic tobacco-industry slow-roll: “let’s talk about this.” Endlessly and inconclusively. Screw that.
It’s time to start thinking ahead to transitional justice in Palestine. It’s clear from the mounting Zionazi hysteria what is going on: Israeli Jews with anything to offer will emigrate from Israel, leaving a small number of fanatical dead-enders running a more openly genocidal regime. Israeli state crimes will trigger the erga omnes responsibility to protect of the international community, and the Zionist entity will lose a war, lobbing a few tantrum-nukes in the process. Most of the Jew-state nukes will, with luck, be stopped by Russian S-X00s. Coercion to peace will lead to an international tribunal to decapitate the Jewish-supremacist regime. Universal-jurisdiction charges for regime functionaries should be based not on the enfeebled law of genocide but on the tighter law of crimes against humanity, specifically extermination. US government officials will share joint responsibility for Israel’s crimes.
Multilateral reconstruction on the UN model should make extensive use of amnesties for ordinary brainwashed Jews. The Apartheid regime has already signed several core human rights instruments, and the successor state will be made to come into compliance with these commitments through immersive training and re-education (R2P Pillar 2.) Then indigenous Palestinians will gain their rights, ordinary Jews will be freed from their police state, and Jewish peoples worldwide can begin to develop their own authentic cultures free of state indoctrination.
‘…The evidence suggests it would have required real courage for Arabs to stay and many would have been killed, but fleeing was the worst thing they could have done. While I have to concede that the Israelis were delighted, took full advantage of the Arab retreat, and used punitive measure to stimulate it to greater highs, I still think the catastrophic extent of the exodus was due to very poor leadership on the part of the Arabs…’
Nothing at all to do with Israeli commandoes coming into villages, shooting six males, and warning everyone else to be gone by tomorrow, then?
Your theory would seem to be that if the Palestinians had just stayed put and let the Jews slaughter them en masse — which they did when the Palestinians did try staying put — then eventually the Jews would have gotten to feeling self-conscious and stopped.
You’re right. That would require singular courage. Perhaps you could have volunteered.
“Gantz… is challenging Netanyahu for PM in the upcoming April election.”
Does that mean that the Tel Aviv bully will be back for a campaign stop in the US House to receive 29 more standing ovations? The difference is that Obama refused to attend last time, while Trump (with Kushner at his side) would be the first to greet him.
‘…What’s your address? Let me know next time you go away for a weekend. I’ll move in, change the locks, forge a quit claim deed file it at the county clerk’s and when you come back I’ll shoot you and your family dead.
How about it?????’
You need to check to make sure Sean’s a gentile living under Israeli rule first.
Sorry to write this: is there anything in this article, that anyone with an open mind, and with curiosity, did not already know ?
They just won’t stop. They won’t stop. They will never stop. Not only Christ, but they will be the death of us all.
“…took full advantage of the Arab retreat…”
Really? I think not.
From Yitzhak Rabin’s autobiography:
“While the fighting was still in progress, we had to grapple with a troublesome problem, for whose solution we could not draw upon any previous experience: the fate of the civilian population of Lydda and Ramlah, numbering some 50,000.
“Not even Ben‐Gurion could offer any solution, and during the discussions at operational headquarters, he remained silent, as was his habit in such situations.
“We walked outside, Ben‐Gurion accompanying us. Alton repeated his question: ‘What is to be done with the population?’ B.G. waved his hand in a gesture which said, ‘Drive them out!’
“Allon and I held a consultation. I agreed that it was essential to drive the inhabitants out. We took them on foot towards the Bet Horon Road, assuming that the legion would be obliged to look after them, thereby shouldering logistic difficulties which would burden its fighting capacity, making things easier for us.”
“Drive them out!” The meaning should be clear to you.
Since we Americans, pay those israeli thugs and terrorists to a tune of 3.8 billion per year, minus what money they probably steal from US through non-profit organizations, tax exemptions, etc., why we do not have the right to criticize them for their crimes, they commit daily against humanity???????
Have you ever heard a business owner, not been able to criticize an incompetent employee in his office?
Jacques took a therapeutic “friendly fire” shot at Sean, wrote: “You mean them chosen geniuses had no plan?”
Hey Jacques!
Remember Roger Waters singing Pink Floyd song, “Comfortably Numb”?
That is a spot-on description of the ‘Merkin mental & spiritual state which our Zionist Masters successfully induce on a nationwide scale.
Please consider the most incredible (but real) wicked ZUSA allied “foreign policy” action, linked below, which I do not think even horror-fiction master, Stephen King, could invent.
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/01/28/boltons-notepad-says-5000-troops-to-colombia/
(Zigh) Jacques, a question.
Can you pause & digest, minus of course upchuck, the ZUS “Allies,” for examples, Israel, KSA, and now Columbia, & who continue to make The Americas their footstool?
Selah, a blockbuster announcement; John Bolton stars in remake of King’s classic film, “The Shining,” and is, selah, the Overlook Hotel’s security advisor.
Yes maybe. But it could be highly derogatory. Maybe his chain of thought was that American public are so ignorant retards that I will only get through them is this way
I will bet all the tee in china that Gantz does not have one Semitic mark in his DNA.
And believe me this kind Jews that are not really Jews are the worse.
Isn’t it amazing how this happens time after time after time. The list of jews who committed treason against the US and gave away Military secrets reads like the list of jews at the head of the Bolshevik party in 1919 or of the US MSM in 2019.
In Major Jordans Diaries, Jordan goes into how within days of Hitler attacking the USSR in 1941 that Baruch’s war production office had given the Soviet jews carte blanch to go purchase whatever they wanted in the US. Their first priority was Vodka, and they requisitioned 2 tankers to carry Vodka from (((Bronfams))) refineries in Canada, through the Canal, through Japanese submarine infested Pacific, to Vladivostok. This single Lend Lease action alone cost Hitler the war. Without that Vodka, Russian slave soldiers never would have faced machine guns for their jew overlords.
The next thing Stalins jews went after in the US was copper. They bought up virtually all the copper in the US and caused acute shortages which drastically impaired US war production.
Later, Jordan goes into all the nuclear technology, material, and even patents flown straight from Montana to Murmansk. At that time, there was no Israel, so the Soviet Union was the official seat of Jewish Power. All those nuclear secrets were shipped straight from US jews running the nuclear program to soviet jews running their nuclear program. After 1948, the jews would bypass the soviets and instead demand cash for the information, while keeping all the stolen technology safely in Zionist hands. Later, these Zionists would work with Clinton to steal even newer US technology so that the jews could resell it to the the Chinese.
Another related area of treachery in times of war that Jews are truly famous for is shoddy goods sold to the military. The Yankees had to deal with it all through the Civil war, with Grant even banning jews from selling anything to the Army of the Republic. Of course the jews started kvetching and flinging spittle. Grant eventually had to rescind the order.
We also have acts of war perpetrated on the US like the Kennedy assassination, the Liberty, 9/11.
From Benjamin Freedman’s famous speech
read the whole speech please
http://www.sweetliberty.org/issues/israel/freedman.htm
Zionist Jewish supremacists have controlled the levers of discourse and money in the ZUSA for over a hundred years.
They own and control our media and Hollywood in absolute terms
they utterly control our federal government and the White House, Senate, congress and courts as if those people were their gaping concubines.
‘I’m ready, Mr. Adelson’
You know nothing, Sean. The Palestinians had been defeated by the British a few years earlier. They didn’t have any functioning leadership anymore. Besides, the Zionists would simply have been more brutal if the Palestinians hadn’t understood after uncountable massacres that they were supposed to leave.
“Passover” – what kind of a sick people would celebrate the murder of children for 3,000 years in a row?
What is really screwed up – is that it never happened – and most of them know it. What wackos!
The main holidays of the Jews celebrate the death of an enemy. Their Torah is an endless story of murder and death. Their Talmud is a textbook on the justification of dishonesty.
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
The CIA operates through various front organizations like Giraldi’s “educational foundation” . Everyone else in the world sees the popular anti-Zionism movement as another CIA inspired “revolution” like people have seen for decades now. It’s the old switch sides routine. One day a Government agent sounds like a dedicated Zionist the next he’s worried about the children of Gaza and the ship that got sunk. The CIA is planning something that will change the judiciary and justify more oppression and military spending. Too bad Phil can’t express himself very well on the internet. It might stop him from doing his civic duty and voting for evil.
‘The Congression jew army is ready too, Mr Adelson’
Over one hundred thousand were left in Israel, hardly a the clean sweep it could have been with an intentional policy. Moreover, in 1967 the West Bank Arabs did not flee or get forced out yet they were not exterminated for staying. Back then Israel could have got away with expelling all the West Bank Arabs under the cover of a war, yet it didn’t. Why not do what they had, according to you, done in 1948?
In 1967 the West Bank Arabs decided they were going to stay put come what may and did. The Egyptians in 1973 got fed up with not being taken seriously and attacked, but failed to press their advantage early on but on Sadat’s orders were to reluctant to retreat from positions that had become untenable. Eventually, Egypt got sold out got bribed and sold out the Palestinians and agreed not to attack Israel in return for a massive bribe (ongoing American aid).
Palestinian negotiators at Camp David 2000 also were also adamant on keeping territory, and yet their failure to abandon untenable territorial claims canceled out any advantage they could have got. Well, much of that land Barak offered in his idea is now occupied by Israeli settlements, so now it seems the Israelis are going to play safe behind their wall. If it ever looks like America is going to seriously pressure Israel to abandon the West Bank, Israel will probably resort to transfers.
Saw Senator Marco Rubio on Cspan yesterday repaying his Jew political backers.
He was going on and on about how Israel was the victim and how the US government must back the Jews – it was disgusting!
(Not one of the other 99 senators disagreed.)
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
So powerful and yet untouched by any… what gives? It’s perhaps only matter of time, one reckons!
If not functioning leadership the Palestinians had an intelectual cadre who could have provided leadership. Instead of stepping forward into the vacant positions of leadership in 1948 the educated Palestinians were the first ones to bolt.
Kushner is now the de facto White House chief of staff – not a good time to be a Palestinian (or an American).
Think peace — Art
The Jews fight like hell. They pick fights and defend themselves quite well too. They are not a lazy people. As allies they can be valuable but always remember they above all seek to benefit their own. There is nothing wrong with this.
Sure the Jews will lie. Who doesn’t? I believe we all say and do whatever it takes to survive.
Being a Jew is a big deal to Jews. They have a particular identity and are their own people. They want to maintain their unique Jewish character. My opinion, and it’s just an opinion, is the reason why Jews don’t accept Christ is because they will be swallowed up by the Christian population. They will cease to be Jews and disappear. The Jews don’t want to vanish. Converting to Christianity they would eventually cease to exist.
All this is just talk. The stuff about Jews and Christians. And I admit I can be fully wrong and my opinion garbage. Still, I find it peculiar how the Jews are often the ones to defend the lowliest among us. They genuinely believe in protecting gay people and other minorities. It’s awful how they have used this towards a political advantage, for it goes against the law of nature. But it is indeed a very Christian thing to do. I wonder if some Jews privately want Jesus for themselves. I don’t know….. I’m wondering out loud here….
But the Jews have a right to live in Israel. Not because they are the chosen people… no, that’s just Jewish mythology. They have a right to live there because they are willing to shed their own blood and fight for it.
Life is not a easy. Not everything is open to negotiation. Self preservation requires us to do whatever we see fit. Regardless of what other people think of us.
Nah, it was due to very good leadership on the part of the Jews:
Where does Giraldi stand on the holohoax? To talk about Jewish lies without discussing the holohoax is like …. apple pie without apples.
Simple Simon? Really? How about Diogenes?
They have Ben Gurion saying ‘away with them’, but that order came well into the 1948 war and in response to the army commanders having come to him for instructions on what to do about a crucial part of Israel where the Palestinians were not fleeing. It is hardly evidence for a pre-existing plan or established tenor of policy to ethnically cleanse Israel of Arabs having existed before the Arabs started fleeing of their own accord. And 150,000 of the Arabs did not leave, so some parts of the Army did not force out the Palestinians. They hang you for disobeying orders in wartime. In 1967 the West Bank Arabs were not expelled even though the Israelis could have easilly transferred the bulk of them to Jordan in the chaos of war without too much international attention.
You forgot that fact that they are Central Asian Khazars, and therefore not from the region, and had no reason to “return.”
Marco Rubio is an unassimilated interloper foreigner who puts the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States of America. I would call Marco Rubio a treasonous rat, but he is just an enemy foreigner threatening the national security interests of the USA.
Marco Rubio is a politician whore boy for billionaire Jews who pay Rubio to put the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the USA. Rubio knows, and I know it too, that many evangelicals in the GOP voter base put the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States. Rubio is playing to the evangelical voters and the GOP Jew billionaires when he puts the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the USA.
Billionaire Jews such as Norman Braman and Shelly Adelson and Paul Singer have bought and paid for Marco Rubio like a ten dollar whore. Rubio’s price is much higher than 10 bucks, that’s true, but he is a politician whore just the same.
Marco Rubio pushes nation-wrecking mass legal immigration and amnesty for illegal alien invaders. Marco Rubio fully supports the use of expulsions to remove illegal alien infiltrators from Israel. Marco Rubio has no problem with sending tens of billions of dollars to Israel to build walls, fences, barriers and other obstacles to help keep the demographic balance in the favor of Israeli Jews.
Marco Rubio pushed the Rubio/Obama Illegal Alien Amnesty — Mass Legal Immigration Surge bill (S 744) in 2013. The Rubio/Obama immigration bill(S 744) passed the US Senate in June of 2013 and was killed by then-Speaker Boehner in the US House to prevent a bloody civil war in the GOP over immigration policy.
The Rubio/Obama immigration bill(S 744) of 2013 would have doubled or tripled legal immigration and it would have given amnesty to upwards of 30 million illegal alien invaders.
AMERICA FIRST!
Plenty Of Daylight Between The Interests Of Israel And The Interests Of The USA!
Today we’re seeing it in real time as the Jews instigate war with Russia. Which is really an effort to target the Russian population, as they did with communism. With other races that they target, they are like a dog with a bone. Not using their army of course, but the one staffed mostly with non-Jewish White men.
This time they are killing two birds with one stone. They are using a hostile Russia narrative to build anti-Russian sentiment as well as undemocratically undermine a President that they did not approve but who won regardless.
The world needs to become widely aware of what their Torah codes “Esau” and “Amalek” mean. They are thinly veiled codes for targeting modern European races.
That they get away with doctrinal calls for genocide of modern races in their religion, without even moderate censure for doing so, tells us that they are in control.
Watched an interview with Jim Keegstra on his website.
Keegstra was convicted of hate speech crimes in Canada in 1984. He was a teacher and the mayor of Eckville Alberta, a community of about 400 people. ( My hometown Sylvan Lake, was 10 miles east of Eckville)
Keegstra was teaching high school students, in his history class, that the revolution in russia was a jewish operation.
He was charged in 1982 – the year that Israel invaded Lebanon, when the entirety of the world was aghast at Israel’s bestiality in that conflict.
Canadian jews burned this decent christian man in the public square – to silence criticism of Israel and of course to change the subject. This is typical ‘gaslighting jewish nonsense’ that turns normal decent individuals, into stupid self destructive NPC.
In Jewish occupied Canada, this same ‘jewish gaslighting bullshit’ occurred in 2002, in the lead up to the invasion of Iraq. When a National newspaper chain owned by the self professed zionist, Izzy Asper, sent a reporter to record David Ahenakew’s (a first nations chief in Saskatchewan) well known views on immigrants and jews and to do a bit of race baiting in the bargain.
They burned David in the public square for several years and shut down any conversation on the wars for Israel. Ahenakew’s “Order of Canada Medal” was stripped from him and he was convicted of a hate crime. In February 2009, Saskatchewan Provincial Court Judge Wilfred Tucker acquitted Ahenakew because his statements, while “revolting, disgusting and untrue” did not show an intent to incite hatred. Ahenakew, died a year later.
Our entire public consciousness is infused with a jewish ‘overarching internationalist narrative’ that is driving western cultures into a demoralized state of self destructive madness.
And no site does gaslighting better then Quillett with its pretentious bullshit about protecting academic freedom.
Also, Jordan Peterson, limits himself on free speech, because he knows that his career is over if he goes a truth to far.
“Intellectual Dark Web” should be relabeled to – “Intellectual Dark Web and One Shabbos Goy”
”Untrue. The Israelis were happy at the result , but they had no plan in which their attacks on Arabs in Israel would cause a mass exodus. The Arabs simply panicked and fled their villages, an error fatal to their cause”
Liar.
Considering that Jews are at the center of the vast majority of major historical and modern world conflict that involves the West; either through direct action, as a result of less direct instigation, or as a result of their cultural and political subversion extending to at least 2,000 years ago, I do not see how leaving them out of any article on these topics accomplishes anything but a useless article.
Marco Rubio is one of the bought and paid for politician whores who is pushing that US Senate bill that attacks and hampers free speech in order to allow Israel to do whatever the Hell it wants.
Marco Rubio is the unassimilated foreigner rat who puts the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States.
Marco Rubio and the treasonous rats in the Republican Party ruling class do the bidding of Israel First Jew billionaires when it comes to foreign policy as it relates to Israel.
Even the brain-dead, Bible thumping evangelical twats are getting sick and tired of all the endless, unnecessary wars in the Middle East and West Asia on behalf of Israel.
Marco Rubio is an enemy of the United States. Marco Rubio is an enemy of free speech. Marco Rubio is an enemy of the historic American nation.
Marco Rubio pushes mass legal immigration and amnesty for illegal alien invaders.
Marco Rubio puts the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States.
Tweet from 2015:
What so people with non Anglo names don’t live in Toronto?
Classic diversion/distraction, as if you give a rat’s arse about those people you mention. Marked FAIL
This is called Noahide law, also known as Talmudic law. Of course the next step is the third temple to Solomon and the world court in Jerusalem. Freemasons are also working for this same goal. It is the end result of allowing jews to use the Protocols of Zion Toolbox.
The US has been under Talmudic or Noahide law since 1991. Here’s how it happened:
http://www.spingola.com/Dannemeyer.html
So you are talking about stealing by using force.
Why should America back up forceful bloodletting and stealing?
Why is it our responsibility? Look at all the trouble it has brought us.
Hmm — what about 9/11, wars, and the worldwide lose of respect.
We must leave Israel to its own destiny.
Think Peace — Art
Agree, Israel is indeed a Disneyland. A faux state with the faux history and faux claims. A land of religious fanatics and supremacists, which existence depends on the skillful extortion of money from the hapless US populace.
Jared Kushner Puts The Interests Of Israel Ahead Of The Interests Of The United States.
Jared Kushner supports the use of the US military as muscle to fight wars on behalf of Israel.
Jared Kushner Pushes Mass Legal Immigration And Amnesty For Illegal Alien Invaders.
Jared Kushner Wants The United States To Waste Blood And Treasure In The Middle East And West Asia To Advance The Interests Of Israel.
Jared Kushner Must Be Removed From The White House By President Trump.
All roads lead to the City of London
https://911nwo.com/
You want they change their names to Shlomo and Yahuda…?
The US Jews have coerced their way into being the most important topic in America life.
Everything in America is political because of the Jews. There is not one major issue (social, economic, or war) that is not negatively effect by Jew political pressure.
Think Peace — Art
Jan 20, 2019 The Indicted of Benjamin Netanyahu
Rabbi Dovid Feldman interviewed on December 31, 2018
Dec 27, 2018 2018: More casualties and food insecurity, less funding for humanitarian aid
REPORT from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian missions Trends affecting humanitarian affairs in the occupied Palestinian territory.
https://reliefweb.int/report/occupied-palestinian-territory/2018-more-casualties-and-food-insecurity-less-funding?utm_medium=email&utm_source=user&utm_campaign=shared
The JEW QUESTION must be a part of any discussion of immigration policy formation in European Christian nations.
Why do diasporan Jews push mass immigration in European Christian nations?
The JEW QUESTION has to be understood in order to make sense of modern European intellectual history.
Succinct explanation of JEW QUESTION:
Can diasporan Jews be considered patriotic members of a nation or political jurisdiction, or must they be considered permanent outsiders incapable of assimilating?
Satan merely means “adversary” or “accuser” in Jew-speak, and it may derive from religious terminology used by their Aryan enemies in India.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hinduism#San%C4%81tana_Dharma
Regardless, this Jewish understanding means that “Satan” is not a specific being but a concept. Since they fancy themselves our eternal enemies (Jacob vs Esau and Amalek), this means that our God is their Satan.
Inversely, their God is our Satan (“accuser”, as we see that they constantly accuse us). So, yes, to you their God is Satan. To them, our God is Satan.
And they state as much. The lower or angelic form of our God, in their myths, is Samael.
The Jews sacrifice a goat every Yom Kippur to Samael (so much for monotheism), in their mind to bribe him (the gentile God) so that he will agree to put the sins of Jews on gentile heads. They state that he is the “guardian angel” of Esau and Rome, together which merely imply that he is the guardian angle of all Christians as well as the gentile White Race.
The word devil (Dev-el, Dev-il) is another interesting case study in Jewish influenced word origins. Consistent with the probable Indian origins of the term Satan, a Deva / Devi was the primary type of good God in the Vedic religion. The sufix “El” or “IL” merely means “God”. So “Dev-il” means “Deva / Devi God”.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deva_%28Hinduism%29
They turned our prior term for our God to take the connotation of an enemy. Similarly, the word “Daemon”, today shortened to “demon”, used to have a positive connotation in the Pre-Christian Roman Religion.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daemon_(classical_mythology)
The Jewish God, or “higher Yahweh”. is a thought-form derived from the workings of the Rabbis. In that sense, Yahweh is the collective work of the Rabbis themselves and thus, in their esoterism, the Rabbis and the wider Jewish people comprise Yahweh. Metatron is the “lower Yahweh”, or physical form of their God (our Satan).
I would be very careful of worshiping anything that has any connection whatsoever to their Black Magic, which is entirely focused on the destruction of the non-Jewish Gods, Kings, nations, and peoples. Even given Christ’s condemnation of the Jews, and the possibility that Christianity was meant to be a legitimate counter to Judaism, our cultural and religious attachment to their hostile thought-form has not proven to be a successful strategy in the long-run (assuming that it wasn’t their invention in the first place)..
Israel, the Trust Fund Nation.
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Blue_Boy
666…Hmmm.
Marco Rubio puts the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States.
Isn’t it time for some other senator to find his hind legs and speak up for America?
Maybe by the 2020 election?
Perhaps in the right place – that could get someone elected or reelected?
For once and without stablishing a precedent, I agree in almost all Mr. Giraldi is saying in this new article.
I even admit my view on Israel and Jews was shaped by “Exodus”, but that film, apart from a very beautiful soundtrack, and featuring Mr. Newman at his best ( Can one be more handsome? And then, how well did it fit him that settler pioneer clothing … in the line of good Ralph Fiennes decades after in “The English Patient” ….), also informed us about the radicalization of the first settlers, their final inclination for armed struggle against British rule and even their own Arab neighbors/friends and the division of the newborn state amongst those who were not willing to share and those who really were….
Anyway, it was not a good idea since the beginning, but you had all those Progroms in the Russian Empire, the mass expulsion of Jews from Spain ( where they had lived for ages ), and then, Nazi Germany….From those muds, this mire….One wonders what would had happened had the Jews stayed each one in their own country of origin….Now they would be Spanish, Germans, Russians….as some, very few, continue doing….
Implanting them in such a dry land in the middle of the Arabs, where their own fanatics managed to prevail over the rest, with the unestimable help of the fanatics in the US/UK, was what definitely determined our miserable present.
The Britons are directly responsible for the looting of the Arab lands, since they were ruling there at the times the first settlers arrived, and, instead of mantain order and law, fled with their tails between their legs, after King David Hotel attack, leaving such a mess in the hands of terrorists and the land condemned to the rule of the strongest…The US is directly responsible for mantaining this state of things to this very day….But, well, Dios los crea y ellos se juntan and between rogues goes the play…
For the rest, Bibi´s power-points presentations are a shit ( what does he thinks, that we are idiots, or what? )….
On the other hand, I think you obsesse yourself with the Jew issue so as to not dig inside yourself and find your own part of guilt, and doing this give less informed people the impression that there is no hope and that they must cope with this state of affairs forever….. You contribute to kill hope in the US people who is not involved in your shenanigans, and paralize them to move to try to change things for their betterment and viable future…
That soundtrack…was memorable…even today they skate at its tune….
Organized Jewry now presents itself as a hostile element within the JEW/WASP ruling class of the American Empire. Organized Jewry puts the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States.
Organized Jewry has a disproportionate amount of political power in determining immigration policy and foreign policy in the United States. Organized Jewry is a clear and present threat to the national security interests of the United States.
I wrote this in December of 2017, and it gets to the satellite view of Jew involvement in immigration policy formation:
Does the contrast between the sympathetic media reporting about Americans with third world origins (blacks and Hispanics for example) and the hostile reporting about third world Palestinians evidence a hypocritical double standard? Perhaps not if the standard is what is good for the Jews.
Tell me where you live and I will terrorize you enough to make you flee—–it will be your own fault due to your desire to not be killed.
“The BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) monitored all Middle Eastern broadcasts throughout 1948. The records, and companion ones by a United States monitoring unit, can be seen at the British Museum. There was not a single order or appeal, or suggestion about evacuation from Palestine, from any Arab radio station, inside or outside Palestine, in 1948. There is a repeated monitored record of Arab appeals, even flat orders, to the civilians of Palestine to stay put.” Erskine Childers, British researcher, quoted in Sami Hadawi, “Bitter Harvest.”
During May [1948] ideas about how to consolidate and give permanence to the Palestinian exile began to crystallize, and the destruction of villages was immediately perceived as a primary means of achieving this aim…[Even earlier,] On 10 April, Haganah units took Abu Shusha… The village was destroyed that night… Khulda was leveled by Jewish bulldozers on 20 April… Abu Zureiq was completely demolished… Al Mansi and An Naghnaghiya, to the southeast, were also leveled. . .By mid-1949, the majority of [the 350 depopulated Arab villages] were either completely or partly in ruins and uninhabitable.” Benny Morris, “The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem, 1947-1949.
…[Theodore Herzl, the founder of Zionism, stated] ‘We shall try to spirit the penniless [Arab] population across the border by procuring employment for it in transit countries, while denying it employment in our own country… Both the process of expropriation and the removal of the poor must be carried out discreetly and circumspectly’…
“Serfs they (the Jews) were in the lands of the Diaspora, and suddenly they find themselves in freedom [in Palestine]; and this change has awakened in them an inclination to despotism. They treat the Arabs with hostility and cruelty, deprive them of their rights, offend them without cause, and even boast of these deeds; and nobody among us opposes this despicable and dangerous inclination.” Zionist writer Ahad Ha’am, quoted in Sami Hadawi, “Bitter Harvest.”
“In internal discussion in 1938 [David Ben-Gurion] stated that ‘after we become a strong force, as a result of the creation of a state, we shall abolish partition and expand into the whole of Palestine’…In 1948, Menachem Begin declared that: ‘The partition of the Homeland is illegal. It will never be recognized. The signature of institutions and individuals of the partition agreement is invalid. It will not bind the Jewish people. Jerusalem was and will forever be our capital. Eretz Israel (the land of Israel) will be restored to the people of Israel, All of it. And forever.” Noam Chomsky, “The Fateful Triangle.”
“In December 1947, the British announced that they would withdraw from Palestine by May 15, 1948. Palestinians in Jerusalem and Jaffa called a general strike against the partition. Fighting broke out in Jerusalem’s streets almost immediately…Violent incidents mushroomed into all-out war…During that fateful April of 1948, eight out of thirteen major Zionist military attacks on Palestinians occurred in the territory granted to the Arab state.” “Our Roots Are Still Alive” by the People Press Palestine Book Project.
“Before the end of the mandate and, therefore before any possible intervention by Arab states, the Jews, taking advantage of their superior military preparation and organization, had occupied…most of the Arab cities in Palestine before May 15, 1948. Tiberias was occupied on April 19, 1948, Haifa on April 22, Jaffa on April 28, the Arab quarters in the New City of Jerusalem on April 30, Beisan on May 8, Safad on May 10 and Acre on May 14, 1948…In contrast, the Palestine Arabs did not seize any of the territories reserved for the Jewish state under the partition resolution.” British author, Henry Cattan, “Palestine, The Arabs and Israel.”
“Menahem Begin, the Leader of the Irgun, tells how ‘in Jerusalem, as elsewhere, we were the first to pass from the defensive to the offensive…Arabs began to flee in terror…Hagana was carrying out successful attacks on other fronts, while all the Jewish forces proceeded to advance through Haifa like a knife through butter’…The Israelis now allege that the Palestine war began with the entry of the Arab armies into Palestine after 15 May 1948. But that was the second phase of the war; they overlook the massacres, expulsions and dispossessions which took place prior to that date and which necessitated Arab states’ intervention.” Sami Hadawi, “Bitter Harvest.”
The Deir Yassin Massacre of Palestinians by Jewish soldiers “For the entire day of April 9, 1948, Irgun and LEHI soldiers carried out the slaughter in a cold and premeditated fashion…The attackers ‘lined men, women and children up against the walls and shot them,’…The ruthlessness of the attack on Deir Yassin shocked Jewish and world opinion alike, drove fear and panic into the Arab population, and led to the flight of unarmed civilians from their homes all over the country.” Israeli author, Simha Flapan, “The Birth of Israel.”
“By 1948, the Jew was not only able to ‘defend himself’ but to commit massive atrocities as well. Indeed, according to the former director of the Israeli army archives, ‘in almost every village occupied by us during the War of Independence, acts were committed which are defined as war crimes, such as murders, massacres, and rapes’…Uri Milstein, the authoritative Israeli military historian of the 1948 war, goes one step further, maintaining that ‘every skirmish ended in a massacre of Arabs.’” Norman Finkelstein, “Image and Reality of the Israel-Palestine Conflict.”
Joseph Weitz was the director of the Jewish National Land Fund…On December 19, 1940, he wrote: ‘It must be clear that there is no room for both peoples in this country…The Zionist enterprise so far…has been fine and good in its own time, and could do with ‘land buying’ — but this will not bring about the State of Israel; that must come all at once, in the manner of a Salvation (this is the secret of the Messianic idea); and there is no way besides transferring the Arabs from here to the neighboring countries, to transfer them all; except maybe for Bethlehem, Nazareth and Old Jerusalem, we must not leave a single village, not a single tribe’…There were literally hundreds of such statements made by Zionists.” Edward Said, “The Question of Palestine.”
yes moron, it is a different matter!
Nice, “Toronto-based” names.
Take a powder, Yitzhak.
You hasbarites must be suffering from lack of air in that boiler room, what with all the uninspired bigotry and such. Isn’t Israel supposedly a bastion of racial tolerance according to your playbook?
This is the reason they killed Kennedy.
Revealed From Archive: Israel’s Secret Plan to Resettle Arab Refugees
excerpts..
”Last month marked the 50th anniversary of the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy. Amid the flood of articles dealing with the traumatic impact of the event on American society, a modest place was devoted to Israeli-American relations during the Kennedy presidency − mostly in relation to Washington’s fears about Israel’s nuclear project. Little if anything was written about the deep anxiety that prevailed in Israel at the start of Kennedy’s term because of the president’s initiative to resolve the Palestinian refugee problem.
In the summer of 1961, the skies above Jerusalem darkened when it emerged that the Kennedy administration was determined to find a solution for the approximately one million refugees who were crowded into camps from Syria and Lebanon in the north, as far as Jordan, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the south. (The exact number of refugees, and the question of who should be classified as a refugee, remained a constant subject of controversy.) It would be a mistake, though, to think that the catalyst for Washington’s new initiative was the refugees’ wretched and pitiful condition, the Middle East conflict or the Cold War. It was, in fact, Congress that set the initiative in motion by urging the State Department to find a solution for the problem.
What provoked Congress to become involved was the burgeoning amount of aid provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, in the form of food, education and health − and the fact that the American taxpayer was underwriting 70 percent of UNRWA’s budget. Israel understood thoroughly the intricacies of American politics − far more so, indeed, than it understood the developments in the refugee camps adjacent to its borders. Jerusalem thus believed that the refugee problem was gradually disappearing, or, as Ben-Gurion noted, “The Arabs of Israel are out of the game” and “the resolution of November 29 is dead” − a reference to the General Assembly’s partition of Palestine resolution on November 29, 1947. However, at the end of the 1950s, the ball started to roll in the opposite direction
https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?
q=cache:F7X4vAN_6_MJ:https://www.haaretz.com/.premium-israel-s-nixed-plan-to-resettle-arabs-1.5301726+&cd=1&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=us
“Frighten the West”: The Israeli Roots of Terrorism
http://bollyn.com/frighten-the-west-the-israeli-roots-of-terrorism-2/
Updated November 22, 2015
THE FATHER OF TERRORISM – Menachem Begin, the terrorist founder of Israel’s ruling Likud party, bragged about being “the father of terrorism in all the world.” The Likud party is now headed by Benjamin Netanyahu.
“How does it feel, in the light of all that’s going on, to be the father of terrorism in the Middle East?”
“In the Middle East?” he [Begin] bellowed, in his thick, cartoon accent. “In all the world!”
– Russell Warren Howe interview with Menachem Begin, January 1974
Ann Coulter had a natural and patriotic reaction to all the GOP 2016 presidential primary candidates falling all over themselves gushing about how they will put the interests of Israel ahead of the United States at a debate and people gave Coulter guff about it.
Rand Paul was the only guy running in 2016 who seemed to feel that an American political leader ought to put the interests of the USA ahead of the interests of Israel
Tweet from 2015:
Any sentiments re Jewish “fate” have been defeated decisively by the Jewish State’s collaboration with Ukrainian neo-nazi. The Shoah-biz used to be extremely vocal about Jewish victimhood in Ukraine during WWII. Guess what, the “righteous” Jews of Israel have made gesheft with Ukrainian neo-nazi (by providing the thugs with Israel-made rifles, no less), Babij Yar and other Shoah-biz special places notwithstanding. The main 52 American Jewish organizations approve the collaboration.
The US/UK Jews and Israelis have been standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainian neo-nazi and ISIS/Al Qaeda’s “freedom fighters.” Enough already of the tax-free Shoah-biz memorials scattered everywhere. The ruined families and dead kids of Palestine, Syria, Iraq, and Iran (Iranian scientists have been victims of targeted assassinations by Mossad), are the testaments to the Zionists’ rapacious plans for Lebensraum in the Middle East. As for Shoah-biz, it is a just a banal though successful extortionist schema; see the history of Palestine in the 20th century versus the successes of Shoah-biz.
The point of the Exodus story is not historical truth. For Orthodox Jews, only dumb goyim would believe that.
What the myths throughout the length of the Tanakh (“Five Books of Moses”) represent is a foundational magical myth that describes a political cycle.
The Jews believe that, in any given time period, they are always symbolically somewhere within their myth structure and acting it out.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eternal_return_(Eliade)
In that way, they always have instructions and justification form “god” as to what to do in any particular situation that they find themselves in.
The ultimate goal of all such action is their eventual Messianic period and all of the benefits that are promised to them within it (the eradication of Esau and Amalek, possession of all of the land of the world, political control over the entire world, slaves, etc). All of that is found in their five books. It is not conspiracy born of any other external documents.
1. Are the Jews not in complete control of a particular nation in which they reside?
Then they are in a situation like when they were “enslaved” in Egypt, even if they enjoy high status in that nation.
2. Do the Jews desire land and resources that another people currently occupy?
Then those people take on the historical role of the Canaanites and the Jews have their instructions on what to do (total destruction, genocide, etc).
3. Are the Jews being kicked out of a nation and persecuted for their subversion?
Then their enemies take on the role of Amalek, who killed Jews as they were fleeing Egypt (likely for political subversion). The instruction includes total genocide of that people.
4. Does a nearby nation have a strong non-Jewish religion?
The Jews have their instructions to undermine and destroy that religion and their god, which has the further esoteric connotation of genociding or enslaving that people (who they do not consider to be human).
etc, etc.
All of this in instruction is doctrinal in their texts.
No progress will be made by attacking the authenticity of their myths. They will merely claim that they are religious if it comes down to it. That tactic would be no more effective than would be attacking the historicity of Jesus Christ or Buddha.
Many here are unaware of the Marxist leaders in Lincolns Union Army. If they would like to learn the truth about the first Marxist in America, the following article would be a good place to start. Communism is after all nothing more than Judaism for the Goy.
http://southernheritage411.com/truehistory.php?th=122
Here is the latest reply from my senator, He is so stupid he evidently thought my complaints about violence were in favor of Israel or either he is so use to Jews writing him he sent me his typical I support Israel form letter.
I am formulating another letter to him now.
Response from Senator Tillis
Senator Tom Tillis ([email protected])
To:XXXXX
Dear Mr. XXXX
Thank you for taking the time to share your thoughts regarding the Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act. I appreciate hearing from you.
I share your concerns regarding the ongoing violence in the Middle East. It is important for the United States to continue its work in support of peace and stability in a region engulfed by terrorism, oppression, and war. Israel stands on the frontline as the only democracy in the Middle East. I support the State of Israel, and I will continue to support initiatives that strengthen America’s historic relationship with her.
I also support humanitarian relief in the region and all diplomatic efforts to bring about a lasting peace. When considering humanitarian outreach, we must ensure that our assistance is reaching those who need it most and does not end up in the hands of the very people who continue to sew hatred and espouse violence.
As you may know, on January 3, 2019, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced S. 1, the Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act (SASME). If enacted, this bill would provide a number of improvements and authorities for security assistance in the Middle East. SASME incorporates four previously introduced pieces of legislation. I have provided additional background information below:
United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act
On September 14, 2016, the Obama Administration announced and signed a new 10 year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Israel. The total value of the MOU, covering Fiscal Years (FY) 2019 – 2028, is $33 billion, or $3.3 billion per year. This is an increase from the current $30 billion MOU, which expired at the end of FY18.
The United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act would authorize the foreign military financing for Israel at $3.3 billion per year over 10 years pursuant to the 2016 MOU. In addition, this legislation would extend both Loan Guarantee Authority for Israel and the War Reserves Stockpile Authority for Israel for a 5-year period from FY19 to FY23.
United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Extension Act
This provision would reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015 to ensure Jordan’s inclusion among countries eligible for certain defense sales. In addition, this provision would allow the President to establish an enterprise fund to provide assistance to Jordan with a particular interest in addressing humanitarian crises and promoting regional stability.
Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act
This provision, if enacted, would direct U.S. policy to support, and provide the authorities for, sanctions against the Assad regime and its supporters in Syria for the slaughter of innocent Syrian people.
Combating BDS Act
I was proud to co-sponsor this legislation when Senator Rubio introduced it as S. 170 in the 115th Congress. This bill would allow a state or local government to adopt and enforce measures to divest its assets from, prohibit investment of its assets in, or restrict contracting with entities, or entities connected to those which engage in commerce or investment-related boycott, divestment, or sanctions (BDS) activity targeting Israel.I will be sure to keep your views in mind. Should the Senate consider the Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act, I plan to support it. Again, thank you for taking the time to contact me. Please do not hesitate to get in touch with me again about other issues that are important to you.
Sincerely,
Thom Tillis
U.S. Senator
Great Comment, I will need a while to digest it. This section made me think of something recently in the news though:
The recent Rolling Stones interview of Jack Dorsey (Twitter):
“What was your most memorable encounter with Zuckerberg?
Well, there was a year when he was only eating what he was killing. He made goat for me for dinner. He killed the goat.
In front of you?
No. He killed it before. I guess he kills it. He kills it with a laser gun and then the knife. Then they send it to the butcher.
A . . . laser gun?
I don’t know. A stun gun. They stun it, and then he knifed it. Then they send it to a butcher. Evidently in Palo Alto there’s a rule or regulation that you can have six livestock on any lot of land, so he had six goats at the time. I go, “We’re eating the goat you killed?” He said, “Yeah.” I said, “Have you eaten goat before?” He’s like, “Yeah, I love it.” I’m like, “What else are we having?” “Salad.” I said, “Where is the goat?” “It’s in the oven.” Then we waited for about 30 minutes. He’s like, “I think it’s done now.” We go in the dining room. He puts the goat down. It was cold. That was memorable. I don’t know if it went back in the oven. I just ate my salad.”
Comments?
What for? If you’re that regretful from jump street, perhaps you shouldn’t even begin.
is there anything in this article, that anyone with an open mind, and with curiosity, did not already know ?
Do you know everyone with an open mind and curiosity well enough to claim that they should already be familiar with what Mr. Giraldi writes?
Didn’t think so.
As if having descended from Inner Mount Sinai, never-anonymous cryptically wrote: “The CIA is planning something that will change the judiciary and justify more oppression and military spending.”
My “Homeland” is on-the-brink of carefully engineered & enormous political, economic, & very possible (multi-front) war disasters.
Why even Whoopi Goldberg can know such by casual listening to the Zio Corporate Media each day while she is on break at “The View.”
Such a not-all-that (historically) uncommon
convulsive NATIONAL scenario would necessitate expansion of the ZUS’s judicial branch power/population control, and reinvigorate the Patriot Act. Amen?
Subsequently, Mr. never-anonymous, I am not quite comfortable with your conclusion that the CIA is the center for activating oppression. In addition, on a weekly basis, it’s clear to me that ex-CIA, Philip Giraldi, articulately & daringly expresses himself.
Fyi, I desire to believe P.G. has long ago “voted-with-his-feet,” saw the evil, and ran away from it. My only complaint is personal, and tentative to a hunch that he knows more than he has openly written. For example, his consistent preponderance upon the “Dancing Israeli” evidence, and minus taking the next difficult investigation step.
Lastly — Increasing ZUSA military expenditures are not contingent upon the CIA’s stealth skill sets.
Methinks it’s primary that The Fed and Treasury somehow maintains its unlimited capability to print money, “out of thin air,” and such fraud continues ad infinitum. They must do the-best-they-can-do so The Evil Empire can get through the next (budget) fiscal year without SHUTTING DOWN the fortunes & evil doins’ of our Zio Military-Industrial-Security Complex ‘guvmint.
Now I descend Montage Mountain peak, and thanks, Mr. never-anonymous.
Uhmm; “You can’t say civilization don’t advance…in every war they kill you in a new way.” Will Rogers
Go here to see how the Israeli-MIC puppet in your state voted on the pro-Israel anti-American S.1 bill.
Roll Call Vote 116th Congress – 1st Session – S. 1 (Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act of 2019 )
Measure Title: A bill to make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriation of funds to Israel, to reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015, and to halt the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people, and for other purposes.
https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cfm?congress=116&session=1&vote=00011&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=70039bf4-4439-401d-a175-d239e285d6f7
https://israelpalestinenews.org/israel-gets-far-more-than-38-billion-under-the-new-deal/?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=cbdde3cc-86c4-49a4-b9ea-f8d1ee3bbb33&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=70039bf4-4439-401d-a175-d239e285d6f7
That is a fascinating document. A couple of interesting points. About Pinkerton, doing the hidden hand in the photo above I linked to with Lincoln, it says this:
One continuing charge against the judeo-masons is that they deliberately extend wars in order to inflict maximum carnage and destruction. Pinkerton deceiving McClellan to prolong the war.
This too was interesting:
Who’da thunk: The father of hellstorm warfare against white civilians, Tecumseh Sherman, was a jew 1848’er.
Fyi, Of Rodents and Small Men, by no Steinbeck, VT editor, Gordon Duff, below.
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/01/29/neo-governed-by-small-men-why-veterans-must-speak-out/
I especially like it when veterans speak out, honestly. Thanks!
is that why they did 9/11?
and caused tens of thousands of American casualties fighting their Endless Wars for them?
Slaughtering and maiming and displacing millions of those ‘lowliest’ of people, ‘the Jews’ care about so much?
No one is more oppressed and down-trodden than the Palestinians. To get a glimmer of any living human being’s sense of decency, just listen to how they feel about the Palestinians.
Those with a shred of human compassion, will feel the tragedy of the Palestinians with a deep sense of empathy.
Whereas human fiends, hell bent on murder, genocide and rapine, will laugh and gloat at their suffering.
Like these brave Jewish supremacist soldiers, hunkered down with sniper rifles shooting children.
But who, or what, are the Jews? Are they an ethnicity or a religion? Obviously many could pass for Aryan whites while many are indistinguishable from their semitic Arab neighbours (we know most are Turkic Ashkenazi later converts from the Caucuses). And of course there are also the black African Jews. Yet the majority of Jews are atheist. And an atheist Jew born of an ethnically Jewish mother can emigrate to Israel but one born of a Jewish father and a Goy mother cannot unless he/she converts to Judaism first, but anybody can emigrate to Israel anyway if they first convert to Judaism and get approval from a recognised rabbi (I believe that is the Israeli immigration law, correct me anyone if I’m wrong).
Now it is apparent to many that a Jewish question, or problem rather, is an issue, but before dealing with it effectively we have to be clear who are the Jews. Should we perhaps simply define them as those who self-identify as Jews regardless of their religion and ethnicity? Or as those who work to further the interests of Zionism and Israel, in which case many non Jews would also qualify, the so-called shabbaz goy?
And regarding what you say about Jews promoting LGBT rights, decadence, perversion, do they all really, and is that mostly the atheist Jews with some input from the religious ones? I think there could be ultra orthodox religious Jews who are opposed to this.
It does get confusing but after all that is to be expected as they do aim to confuse and always have.
As far as white nationalists who wish to preserve or regain control over their countries are concerned it is now a three way fight between Christians, Jews and Muslims, or a four way fight if we include the atheists as s separate category, and these are mostly nonpracticing Christians and Jews. And in this fight the enemy of my enemy is still my enemy, although many active in this fight don’t think so and seem to think they can form alliances across the ethnic religious lines. This has weakened the already weak European ethno nationalists with some forming and anti Muslim alliance with Jews and others preferring an alliance with Muslims against the Jews and the left. But ask yourselves who brought Muslims to this fight as they have been absent since the last time they were kicked out of Christian nations?
Rubio is really disgusting. They must have pictures of him with young Latino boys in Miami. He must bend over twice a day for Adelstein and the rest of those devils.
The “Final Solution” was supposed to have begun in 1942. In order to have killed 6,000,000, the Nazis would have had to kill around 5,500 people a day, that doesn’t include the supposed 5,000,000 non-Jews killed. If you include the 5 million, the Germans would have had to kill over 10,000 people every day. Can you imagine the number of people who would have to be involved in such an operation? Killing, burying, killing again. Every day, over and over. It’s physically impossible for the “holocaust” to have happened in the way it’s taught around the world. Not enough hours in the day, not enough manpower during a war.
I care about my fellow Christians.
How much would you care about the ambiguously-named Palestinians if their occupiers were still the Ottomans?
Bravo Philip. Bravo!
On the other hand, I think you obsesse yourself with the Jew issue so as to not dig inside yourself and find your own part of guilt, and doing this give less informed people the impression that there is no hope and that they must cope with this state of affairs forever
You obviously dont get American’s issue with Jews and Israel
Its about the Sovereignty of the US…… the power of a country to control its own government.
@ Truth #97
Very true. This is the real problem that is kept hidden. Nasser had said “There will never be peace in the M.E., because you left black and came back white”.
I don’t know. The Jews are certainly fond of goat and lamb (baby Ram) sacrifices. I have no idea if it has any religious connotation for Zuckerberg. It may or may not. I wouldn’t assume, though I have no doubt that he would be aware of such connotation.
For the ancient non-monotheist Egyptians, who were documented opponents of the Jews, sacrificing a Ram would have been akin to sacrilege as their primary God, Amon, was symbolized by the Ram. In that sense, all Egyptian children (and all Aryan children and Kings) take on the symbolism of the lamb (children of the Ram). All lamb sacrifice is either symbolic of or code for sacrifice of Aryan children and/or Kings. This is the symbolism of he Passover sacrifice of the lamb. The Jews were likely to have sacrificed Rams in order to undermine the Egyptian God.
As far as I have been able to discern, goats and Rams are more or less religiously interchangeable for Jews. With the Goat perhaps serving the negative connotation of the Aryan God (as Samael), and the Ram and lamb having an Aryan-positive connotation.
The Ram (note Christ’s symbolism as the lamb) has long served as a symbol of the premier God across many religions.
This stems from the fact that the traditional New Year, or birth of the Sun, was at the Spring Equinox (between approximately March 21st to 25th if memory serves) that occurs in the Astrological sign of Ares (the Ram).
He is also associated with the planet Mars, because Mars is associated with Ares in this period (see Mars as the Father God of Rome, as well as this planet’s association with the various Father Gods of Europeans like Tyr, Tiwaz, etc).
The premiere God would have been said to rule over this first 5 day period (the first 5 degrees of the 360 degree year). Because he does, the God that is symbolized by the Ram is said to be the first or highest God. Symbolically speaking.
Yom Kippur, in contrast, is in the Fall season. The Jews state that it is the only day that they are subject to judgement by our God, and the rest of the year they are protected. This is why they sacrifice the goat to “Samael” then, in order to bribe him so that he does not judge them but instead puts their sins on the heads of gentiles.
Perhaps the biggest lie of all is that the UN ever had or even now has the right to vote to declare a nation exists. Witness Kosovo, run by thugs and organ harvesters. I’m not conversant enough with inserting those thingys that send readers to another site or whatever- not joking. My understanding of the UN charter though is that such a move is in direct contravention of the charter.
Many people, maybe most, do not know. So I encourage you to forward it to everyone you know. So that they know what you know
Palestinian negotiators at Camp David 2000 also were also adamant on keeping territory, and yet their failure to abandon untenable territorial claims canceled out any advantage they could have got.
No.
Arafat walked away from Camp David because the offer on the table was egregiously lopsided in favor of Israel, cantonizing the West Bank into three regions, restricting movement among them at Israel’s discretion, further dividing Palestinian territory by the construction of Israel-controlled “bypass roads,” relinquishing control of the Jordan Valley, as well as the most arable farmland and richest aquifers to Israel, and providing Palestinians with one-tenth of the land that Israel would annex ~ that tenth to include a former toxic waste dump in the Negev Desert.
After the collapse of Camp David, then PM Barak commenced construction of squatter residences and demolition of Palestinian homes in violation of Oslo II, which soon led to the Second Intifada. In spite of this, negotiations for a peace settlement resumed in Taba, Egypt in January 2001:
Oh, I’m sure you’ll find some easily manipulated schmuck to consume the tripe you’re serving.
It isn’t likely to happen here, though.
The most maddening thing about the bias against Palestinians is the fact many Israeli’s collected holocaust reparations while taking the homes and property from 250,000 Palestinians who were forced out. The press and Jews have said endlessly no amount of reparations appears to be enough. Yet not one word about reparations for the Palestinians. Think of it, Jewish victims of the holocaust receiving reparations complaining they weren’t be fairly compensated while living in a Palestinians home they didm’t pay a dime for.
Ben Shapiro’s Daily Caller calls out every DNC candidate who has ever offered any support to the Palestinians as an “anti-semite”, this list now includes Kirsten Gillibrand, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar.
Which is worse? Endless wars for Israel or endless immigration? With GOP you get both. At least the Dems are beginning to stand up to Israel. The last thing we need is more Muslims in congress, but if that’s what it takes to get the country back to neutral on foreign policy, than maybe that’s what we have to swallow.
As opposed to the Arabs themselves, who are ever so supportive of the dispossessed Chaldean, Copt, Kurdish, Sudanese, Tuareg, and Berber points of view.
Let us know when Arabs wield more influence over American institutions of media and government than Jews and their pro-Israel legionnaires and, just possibly, your comment will attain more merit than an irrelevant tu quoque.
Until then, …
while British Decimation of Arab Palestinian Resistance is documented in the Palin Commission Reports.. it is instructive to realize that the whole thing of taking the oil (which was attached to the land) from the Arabs began in earnest in Basil, Switzerland in 1896 at the 1st Zionist Congress.. The very next year the USA was signed on to an agreement to Join France and England in their coming war (WWI) in 1897 (documented in Memoirs of Ex Kaiser, III (of Germany) and in 1896 France signed an agreement that assured that Russia would be forced into the war against Germany, at the earliest time the Zionist could arrange it. So it is instructive to look at the persons who were presidents, Czars and PMs in the period beginning from when Lincoln was shot forward.
What you see as you start to look is Jewish Charitable organizations at work everywhere all of the time.. These organizations were the structural part of the pre Internet network that were used to establish and maintain Zionist control over the important nation states, and conveying the from the extracted pockets of those infected nation states the money needed to use the weapon of immigration (powered by propaganda) to invade and destroy the Ottoman Arab lands (after WWI, these once Ottoman lands became the property of England and France).
The Zionist infected America from the beginning, For a short while they and their monopoly powered (Xindies companies and corporations) were silenced. But in 1897 when the US Constitution was ratified, see ARTICLE VI, where it says (1) All debts contracted and Engagements entered into, before the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be as valid against the US under this Constitution, as under the confederation. Meaning the wealthiest people in American (that is the British Aristocrats) were given constitutional assurance that the Goyim in America would never get the hand on the lands owned by the British Aristocrats (GW), now American Citizens. What happened in the years from 1776 to 1789 was eleven presidents who no one knows who they were. organized America into a flowering nation state, only to have the Zionist take it from them.
The Palestinians were completely defeated and had no chances of resisting successfully against the Zionists who waited to found their country until they knew they were strong enough for that. There was a plan for the expulsion of the Palestinians, the plan Dalet. There is no doubt that they wanted to conquer the whole land. This is clear if you read a Zionistic historian like Benny Morris (Righteous Victims). Of course, international public opinion was always a constraint for their actions.
Story? Genocide, infanticide , mass thievery and apartheid
You point is desperately irrelevant and you are in over your head, please pay attention and learn. It’s JEWS who claim that immense Jew remains exist in KNOWN LOCATIONS, yet they are nowhere to be seen. The fake “holocaust” claim of ‘6M Jews & 5M others’ is equal to the population of London.
Just a few examples of claimed immense remains which cannot be shown to exist:
Sobibor ‘monument’ supposedly over the remains of 250,000 Jew, actual remains of the alleged 250,000 cannot be shown.
Alleged “ash pond” for an alleged 1.1M Jew remains at Auschwitz, however these alleged remains cannot be shown to exist.
Alleged location of Treblinka mass graves / remains of 900,000 Jews according to Treblinka officials, no alleged remains exist.
Excavation Result: No Enormous Human Remains as Alleged at Babi Yar : https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=11314
Industry’s Andrew Mathis & Roberto Muehlenkamp claim patch of dirt holds remains of 100,000 at Ponar, Lithuania, but does not!: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=11345
http://www.codoh.com
A few things that one must consider.
” I am not quite comfortable with your conclusion that the CIA is the center for activating oppression.”
CIA is the only part of government with impunity in municipal law. You can read this in open-source black and white. CIA can call off law enforcement any time they want. Any other agency that commits a crime ultimately depends on CIA’s get-out-of-jail-free card. Nobody can commit a crime and get away with it without CIA authorization. That means absolute, arbitrary, sovereignty resides in CIA. CIA IS the US government. Don’t fall for their ‘shadowy deep-state’ vague shit. CIA works hard to obfuscate their control and their wrongful acts.
“Lastly — Increasing ZUSA military expenditures are not contingent upon the CIA’s stealth skill sets.”
Why, you might ask, is DoD unauditable, with cumulative asset-stripping guesstimated in the trillions? It’s because CIA covert operations are based on DoD resources that fall off the truck and disappear. This has been the case since Fletcher Prouty wrote in the 70s.
https://ratical.org/ratville/JFK/ST/ST.html
CIA arms trade has its own imperative independent of the requirements of covert action. Destabilization makes countries into convenient entrepots so the tail of clandestine arms trade wags the dog of covert operations. Government accounting has recently been compromised to make cooking the books to hide this conduct official US policy.
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/secret-government-spending-779959/
So CIA has the power of the purse conferred by two sets of books. It was chartered with the power to negate the law. You live in a totalitarian state with one branch of government, CIA. It has some window-dressing like Congress, the executive, and the courts.
From Sean’s comment:
“…in 1967 the West Bank Arabs did not flee or get forced out…”
Hogwash.
About 300,000 Palestinians fled the territories captured by Israel during the 1967 war. The IDF destroyed the Palestinian villages of Emmaus, Yalo, Bayt Nuba, Surit, Beit Awwa, Beit Mirsem, Shuyukh, Al-Jiftlik, Agarith and Huseirat. The inhabitants of the Aqabat Jaber and ʿEin as-Sultan refugees camps, established after the 1948 war, were also expelled.
Emmaus is of special interest because of its New Testament associations (Luke 24: 13-35). Before and after the ’67 war photos of Emmaus (Imwas) are widely available on the net.
What you are saying is not true. You can read in history books the name or names of military officers who refused to obey orders to expell Palestinians. Besides, they feared to act against Christians. In 1967 they used the occasion to expell more Palestinians. Now they are unhappy that they didn’t succeed yet having expelled all of them.
The US behaves like the Jews now that they have our government. It has all come to the fore with clueless Trump. I am torn between fighting it to limit the damage and letting it run to the inevitable final blow up and backlash. Letting this insanity proceed to the final outrage might be the best way to forever rid ourselves of the Israel and the US Jewish Fifth Column.
Trump attack on ICC is the unacceptable face of US exceptionalism
https://www.theguardian.com/law/2019/jan/28/international-criminal-court-icc-judge-christoph-flugge-quits-citing-political-interference-trump-administration-turkey
“John Bolton, the national security adviser to the US president, to ICC:
“If these judges ever interfere in the domestic concerns of the US or investigate an American citizen, he said the American government would do all it could to ensure that these judges would no longer be allowed to travel to the United States – and that they would perhaps even be criminally prosecuted.
“The American security adviser held his speech at a time when The Hague was planning preliminary investigations into American soldiers who had been accused of torturing people in Afghanistan. The American threats against international judges clearly show the new political climate. It is shocking. I had never heard such a threat.”
Flügge said the judges on the court had been “stunned” that “the US would roll out such heavy artillery”.
Hmmm. So the heads of Twitter and Facebook get together for a dinner, and Zuckerberg serves nearly raw goat that he has killed recently. Both are worth billions. Nothing to see here.
These are the heads of the two biggest companies that make their profits by selling private data stolen from goy users who trust them. Not only that, they are routinely censoring and deleting users who are not following noahide laws.
So these guys meet on Yom Kippur, eat some goat, chant a few rituals, and magickally it is the goyim who have been cheated and spied upon for the last year who are now guilty of anti-semitism. Facebook and Twitter are innocent because goyim are guilty.
This is the same kind of juju magick where jews have to secretly secretly inform you what they are going to do to you before they do it. Like all the 9/11 foreshadowing that went on for decades before the actual event. Or Kaufmann’s “Germany Must Perish”.
Good points, Rich.
See Ron’s informative article and the devastating comments at: American Pravda: Holocaust Denial, by Ron Unz: http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-holocaust-denial/
As Ron himself says:
New & revealing article from CODOH:
The Matrix of Converging Evidence : https://codoh.com/library/document/6426/?lang=en
discussion of it at:
The Matrix of Converging Evidence’ / the true convergence supports the Revisionist side: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=12262
Regards.
I just wish the USA would stop giving Israel 4 billion a year in “foreign aid”.
is Mr Giraldi’s focus a problem?
Israel/the Jews is a huge issue and human problem, the biggest most threatening, and until its resolved it will remain so..with all the marbles on the table
Mr Giraldi is carrying out a crucial human service with his total,critical focus on the issue of Israel and Jews. he has all my support and as far as I see the support of almost everyone who read and respond to the UNZ
Its(barely) worth responding to you but hey it’s a slow,wet old morning here in Australia so….. I’d bet good money you had to look up those allegedly hard done by people you name. Secondly Palestine under the Ottoman rule was a self governing Sanjak and the Turks didn’t forcibly expel 80% of the native population unlike the Zionist terrorists very definitely did.
Your attempted defense of Jews via niggling attempted points that are highly contentious when not outright lies is meaningless from go.
The Jews have an explicitly supremacist, genocidal religion that in their primary texts demands that all nations, gods, kings, and other peoples be destroyed. European peoples (Esau, Canaan, and Amalek) are primarily though not exclusively targeted.
Our dealings with and views of Jews begin from that foundation.
Your arguments assume a base level of trust in what Jews state,
the assumption of even-ground where other arguments matter, and
that the justification of ethnic Jewish existence outside of permanently and strictly quarantined areas, for the safety of all other peoples, is dependent on your arguments and not the wider aforementioned context.
None of that is true.
The only good jew is a , well you can guess the rest.
I’m surprised the effect of Black September in the 1972 Munich Olympics was not referenced. That had to leave a negative impression of Palestinians for at least a couple of decades.
If only it was ‘just’ 4 billion.
The True Cost of Parasite Israel, Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far beyond the official numbers http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/
Israel’s $38 Billion Scam: http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/israels-38-billion-scam/
1st Bill of US Congress for 2019, you guessed it, gives 38 Billion $$ more to Israel: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=12229
This map shows Jews had plenty of help in undermining American institutions:
https://i0.wp.com/www.legionpost57.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/Anti-Japan2.png?fit=445%2C554
Note the recipient of those votes was already know to be a war criminal by that November.
Australia, where Lebanese Mohammedans run free to rape your women? Or is that an “Islamophobic” story made up by Jews as well?
What do you call 10,000 Zionists at the bottom of the ocean? A good start!
This includes people like Pence, Pompeo, Bolton, Kelly, Haley, Rumsfeld, Chaney, W, Rubio, Graham, DeSantis, Romney, Ryan…not just Jews.
Wow. That was an amazing article. Changes everything, I guess, but can anyone get this information out? By writing that, Mr Unz can probably no longer travel to Germany or several other countries. This is pure craziness. How are they allowed to lie to the whole world? Indoctrinate children, imprison honest men? Pure craziness.
YES YES YES.
In fact all of Giraldi’s articles.
Does anyone believe that only 74 senators were willing to vote in favour of continuing to fund Israel?
This is pure gamesmanship, as far as I’m concerned, on the part of The Lobby. They’re simply trying to shield the fact from the American people that they have all 100 senators in their pocket. I’m not buying it.
Israel a veritable Disneyland there in the ME? Meaning an inexhaustible supply of shabby consumer goods based on a globalist cartoon?
I don’t doubt that the Arab countries were pretty shabby by the standards of, say, LA, but so what? It’s their land and their way of life, and I could care less what they do provided it does not impact me.
Fact of the matter, though: Israel does while Arab peasants (many of whom are like me Orthodox Christians) so not. I point to my friends and relatives who died in Israel’a stupid and evil wars.
In that case the Wiki page is fake, unless you are saying the emigrations of Jews from Palestine were small in relation to the number of Jewish converts throughout the Mediterranean.
(Matthew 23:15)
Post-Alexander, and at the time the person said to have spoken those words lived on earth, the number of converts to Judaism from Iberia to India, the edge of the earth to the uttermost part of the earth, was many times, probably hundreds of times, the number of Israelites in Palestine.
There are ancient Roman records supporting that.
Those converts, vastly outnumbering the Hebrews, were the ancestors of the modern Jews.
The Union battle command did not authorize the murder of civilians, kidnapping . . . and most importantly, Israel engaged that behavior to the British, who had one goal, and orderly transition. The history of kidnappings, assassinations, bombing of restaurants is no secret.
Instead of confirmation of peaceful intent — their behavior exhibited anything but. And is one of the reasons there has been so much tumult. And then of course the attack on Egypt — unprovoked and totally unwarranted.
Guaranteed to set tenuous beginning over the edge.
Famous painting by Rembrandt? Jesus and some apostles after his resurrection eating at the inn.
Almost 50 years ago. People forget. People who were adults at the time are dead. People under 60 probably never heard of it.
Article title: “Israel’s Story- Lies from top to bottom”
Reminder: the true, fundamental nature of all states:
“Because they are all ultimately funded via both direct and indirect theft [taxes], and counterfeiting [central bank monopolies], all governments are essentially, at their very cores, 100% corrupt criminal scams which cannot be “reformed”,”improved”, nor “limited” in scope, simply because of their innate criminal nature.”– onebornfree
“Taking the State wherever found, striking into its history at any point, one sees no way to differentiate the activities of its founders, administrators and beneficiaries from those of a professional-criminal class.” Albert J. Nock
Which means that the state of Israel is no more, or less, criminal than any other state, past, present or future.
The “its the jews” twaddle is just that- twaddle.
It would make absolutely no difference to its essential criminal nature if Israel had no jews running it, and was not a even a jewish state. It could be a Zulu state [ or whatever] it would make no essential difference
It would still pursue equally criminal ends- to benefit a different [non- jewish/zionist] group, that’s all.
“Lies from top to bottom” :
But of course it/they lied! Given its criminal nature, WTF did you expect Mr Giraldi?
Because they are all essentially nothing more than criminal enterprises ALL states [ not just Israel] have and must always lie about their history, how they were created, the reasons for their wars etc. etc. ad infinitum.
Regards, onebornfree
EliteCommInc. says: “The Union battle command did not authorize the murder of civilians, kidnapping .”
Yeah right! Sherman was a great guy, queensbury rules and all that! Ho! Ho! Ho!
You’re kidding right? Or is that what they taught you in your high school “history” classes?
I’ll let someone else attempt to reeducate you here – I cannot be bothered, I’d rather just laugh at the sheer ignorance and pure naivete on display.
Regards, onebornfree
The Ottomans treated the Christians a lot better than the Israelis do. And when they didn’t, the Pope, the Habsburgs Spanish Portuguese and S Italians made some threats, put some cannons on their ships and the Ottomans s backed off till next time.
That was when God told Jews : Go and bring light to the nations.
No doubt, Rich, a man like Ron Unz has put himself in jeopardy for exercising his right of free speech. Hard to fathom for many, but it’s a fact.
I would like to see an interview with Unz where he speaks about the treatment he has received as a result of his Revisionist efforts. Perhaps for CODOH’s Holocaust Handbooks, Documentaries, & Videos: http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?main_page=1
It’s a sad state of affairs when free speech is criminalized.
Anti-gentile, arch-Zionist Deborah Lipstadt Says We Must Look to Political Figures to Stop Free Speech: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=12259
Some people eagerly wait for times to kill.
You know what? You sound like an apologist for the criminal state of Israel so I’m not wasting my time reading your baloney. I only read the first sentence and it was enough to nauseate me.
I simply have had my fill with your type and the monsters you try to defend. As far as I’m concerned, you’re howling at the wind. I not only don’t hear what you have to say, but I’m no longer interested in hearing any of you out.
You nailed it. Good call. Consider yourself fortunate that you can still laugh at the type. A little more of them and you’ll understand.:
I bet not one Palestinian hand a hand in that but were blamed nevertheless. Cui bono?
You’re going to have to do a better job at explaining how this proves that Jews currently have less influence than Arabs over American institutions of government and media.
As it stands, your response to Mr. Giraldi is just another knee-jerk tu quoque, and a rather curious one at that, coming from an alleged Christian who purports to care so much about his brothers-in-faith ~ except, of course, for those Christians who have endured great suffering at the hands of the very polity that is the topic of discussion here.
Your slip is showing.
For referencing Major Jordan’s diary, you’re getting about as close to being my hero as possible.
You are correct about the acute shortage of copper. It was so severe that silver was used to replace it in electrical applications. Jordan also mentions that the Soviets obtained everything needed to print US currency and I believe that suitcase loads of cash was taken into the country and used to purchase American business and no doubt, politicians.
I wonder how involved the Guggenheims were in the copper fiasco.
They also have traditionally been involved in disposing of military “surplus.” What a racket that must be.
Regarding the Yanks in the War Against Southern Independence, one of the profiteers was a grandfather of FDR, Warren Delano II, who apparently made a fortune peddling opium derivatives to the Union Army in addition to running opium from Turkey to China. Other prominent names also profited from similar trade including the Astors, Forbes, Russels and Perkins.
It is extremely well documented. Do you know jacques sheete?
@anonymous
The article discusses news articles favorable to Israel spanning 50 years. Not considering that 1972 event and its impact on world opinion and those writing articles and influencing opinion is a major oversight (and that is an understatement). It does not matter how many people are alive or dead today who remember it; perceptions live beyond specific memories.
It more than just here on UNZ. I scan many blogs as well as comment boards of newspapers.
When the subject is Israel the comments are 90% ‘anti’.
On the liberal blogs it is almost 100%, on all but the most hard right wing conservative sites it still runs at least 70-80% ….on what I call ‘realist” sites like Lang’s also anti Israel. Both dems and repubs don’t reflect their members opinions except for the evangelical freaks in the GOP party.
Opinions on the street have changed BIG TIME on Israel since I started on this years ago…..politicians havent caught on or don’t care. Don’t care is most likely.
As if they ever believed in the dude. What a farce.
Hehehehe! Yeah, documented like the 911 hijackers. Tsk tsk. So where are your sources? Show me them there sources, and even tho I’m a really dumb goy, please don’t make me laugh. FYI, there’re are yoooge differences between propaganda and “documentation.”
PS: Look up the definition of “false flag,” and better yet, check out the Lavon Affair and Operation Northwoods.
Bwaaahahahahaaawwww! Documented! “Demented” is more like it.
Roosevelt’s assistant treasury secretary Jewish communist Harry Dexter White sent a set of US mint plates to Russia so they could print US dollar bills. I don’t know how they got the formula for making the paper.
The movie Munich about Jews hunting the Palestinians who allegedly kidnapped the athletes in 1972 was great if you like the political
Spy thriller genre which I love.
Just realize it’s fiction.
I agree that Americans shouldn’t have dual citizenships however it is not always nefarious as I know from my father’s case. His parents were Irish immigrants and he learned that allowed him an Irish passport in addition to his US passport. This was just a sentimental act by him and he had no plans to advocate Irish supremacy or some Hibernian world order. My guess is there is probably a percentage of sentimental passport holding Jews who are not necessarily traitors to the US. There are other nationalities who apply for foreign passports.
Opium and morphine are a blessing to soldiers suffering terrible wounds and the long lasting effects of those wounds.
Good for Delano for alleviating the suffering. I suppose you approve of the old fashioned anesthesia, gulp down 8 ounces of rotgut moonshine and be held down by 4 soldiers while the surgeon saws off a leg , arm or sews up the abdomen
At least he didn’t peddle cardboard, glue and varnish boots shoes saddles and other tack.
Have you ever been seriously injured and suffered serious pain? From the way you disdain pain killers I doubt it very much.
Military manufacture is the second industry of humans, right after number one, agriculture. Has been ever since someone traded a better throwing stone for a piece of raw rabbit.
And they continue the farce, digging up bullshit scrolls, among other manufactured archeological finds. Amazing stuff.
Whether or not the Jews have satanic plans for world domination demographics have intervened in the last couple of generations. In 1960 Jews were 3% of the US population. Today they are 1.7%. They simply slowed their reproduction. Whatever wealth and influence they wielded is doomed to fade. Some rich and famous Jews are still there but age will carry them away and a new generation is less numerous. They are also more likely to intermarry with gentiles. Looks like Jews melted in the pot just like previous ethnicities.
Instead of worrying about the influence of Jews it would be more rational to be concerned for the population shrinkage of white Christians. Like Jews before them the Christians are foregoing families.
Soon or later, lies catch up with both individuals and nations. Even the lies that the U.S. feed their population will come back to haunt the Government and, unfortunately, the Proles as well. It’s the warring nature of mankind and Historical Empires that strive for Complete Dominance that history proves is ALWAYS ineffective.
Wasn’t Lucifer known as “The Morning Star” before his banishment? There’s the light.
I’m surprised the effect of Black September in the 1972 Munich Olympics was not referenced. That had to leave a negative impression of Palestinians for at least a couple of decades.
In 1967 & 1973 – people cheered the Israelis. Palestinian was a dirty word.
But in the last 30 years it has become clear that it is the Jews who are the terrorists and the Palestinian’s are the victims.
With 9/11 we became the victim of Jewish coercion.
I’m not surprised at all. I just finished “googling” the incident and there appear to be quite a few who are convinced it was a Mossad false flag. I’m not in a position to say either way, but the idea appears not so far fetched.
I hope ‘ol Steverino doesn’t suffer an apoplectic fit er sumpin, over this, but he shoulda dun an online search first!!
“Evil is nourished and grows by concealment.”
― Virgil
“Abyssus abyssum invocate”
― Virgil
I do not know either, but I bet they didn’t bother with the formula and were given or just stole the paper instead.
Thanks for the reminder on Harry Dexter White who, I’m sure you’ll agree, was one wretched piece of scum.
Yup. I believe the name is a composite of the Latin and Greek words for Bearer of Light. (Lux and phoros.)
I think Sean is a Hasbara troll.
Typical if a Zio!
You must’ve missed the part where I mentioned that he made a fortune off the stuff and that he shipped it to China, where, I believe, it was illegal at the time. I also mentioned that he was a forebear of FDR’s and that should suggest some things to anyone not thlipsencephalic.
You also forgot the part where they bite the bullet…
Anyway, in the scenario you described, I’d be more inclined to euthanasia than anesthesia! 😉
Violation though it may have been, it was more of a resumption of something that had been going on at top speed for a long time before Barak. Any acceleration of the appropriation of Palestinian land under Barak was a honest signal to the Palestinians of what they could expect if they held out for the moon and the stars in the expectation that Israel would come under increasingly unbearable pressure to give Palestinians a good deal.
Much of the key land has had Israeli settlements built on it since Barak left office as PM. If Arafat had taken the deal the Palestinians could have built on it, in every sense. Only a few months later, the Palestinian negotiating team were acting as if the Israel final offer at Camp David was a bridge still standing that they could cross.
Taba was a watershed. Palestinian “counterproposals” there for a final deal were not concessions, but further demands on top of what they had been offered at Camp David; they considered the Barak offer they had rejected at Camp David as their bedrock foundation for obtaining more. Whatever deficiencies Barak may have had from the Palestinian point of view he had already offered more, far more, at Camp David than previous Israeli leaders had been willing to give.
Subsequently, the falsity of Palestinian hope that Barak was the begining of a trend for Israeli leaders has been cruelly exposed by the election of hard line military Zionists, along with backing for Israel from the US strengthening not weakening. While it’s true that Barack’s Camp David offer was not generous at the time, now it would be because there are Jewish settlers on the land. So is the Palestinian position better now for having rejected Baraks offer, given that it is far from clear that the international community and US is ever going to force Israel into anything like Camp David again? After Barak the Israel has played a waiting game; happy to have the peace process frozen indefinitely, although still ostensibly viable.
The bad actors Germany and Japan got theirs – the bad actor Israel’s fate is coming up.
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
Those numbers are incorrect. Nobody knows percentage of Jews because the census excuses them. I think it’s a rather high number
Israel, whatever its pretensions, is a country and Judaism is a religion.
We invited 4 rabbis come to our Christian congregation to talk about Judaism. When asked about God they had pretty much nothing to say. They all agreed that Judaism is not a religion, it is a tribe. They said the United States has been a great host to their tribe.
No, Art. They were the victims of the bad actors who set out to get all of Germany’s and Japan’s and succeeded.
For the umpteenth time, (forgive me RU), I’m offering something that you should read.:
Any time you hear or see this..
”The United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution
You can be certain that its about protecting Israel.
Mr. Giraldi (like many readers at this site) fully understands that Israel’s stratospheric levels of lying and deceit (and influence buying) constitute a vast, ruthless, and sometimes criminal enterprise. What’s worse, Israel’s serial wrongdoing goes mostly unpunished. This is no laughing or routine matter.
Zionist power and Zionist lawlessness (waging multiple preemptive wars, for instance) make Israeli machinations worthy of hard scrutiny–especially considering the fact that Israel’s unique and privileged status has made it, in many quarters, untouchable.
Incredibly, though Israel is a needy, distant, small, and recently-invented entity; it gets pampered, cushy and coddling treatment from both the US government as well as our omnipresent news and entertainment media.
At the same time, the case can be made that Israel’s actions and policies–as well as pro-Zionist activism inside America–not only undermine our nation’s sovereignty, but erode the rule of law itself.
Consider the growing array of preemptive US wars that have taken place as Zionists have amassed and coordinated their power throughout America over the past century. Millions have died. Entire nations have been ‘whacked’. This is a criminal enterprise.
Criminality however should be resisted and denounced, not championed and subsidized by the world’s foremost superpower.
Yet this is what has happened and this is what is still happening.
Sorry to burst your kosher bubble, but the pathetic situation involving nuclear Israel is dire. Zionist supremacism is a moral and political cancer.
Fact: Israeli-orchestrated policies have displaced and/or killed millions. Pro-Zionist wars have ruined entire countries. And if Zionists get their way, there’s more mayhem to come. Yet Zionist-occupied Washington (and our MSM) proclaims Israel to be a ‘great and free democracy’ that we must support (unconditionally).
Yet all you seem inclined to do is deride Philip Giraldi?
Stop kidding yourself.
Stop attempting to deceive us.
Who ‘moves’ Washington?
Who owns Hollywood?
Why do so few journalists, ‘mainstream’ pundits, or news-gathering institutions scrutinize (or dare to condemn) Israel’s serial aggressions or its distorting presence on Capitol Hill?
That is Zionist power talking. And it’s embedded deeply in Washington.
Do you deny this?
Fortunately, Philip Giraldi does dares speak truth to power. Foreign, aggressive, warmongering power.
Who are you trying to fool?
Market your lies elsewhere.
Medicine is good. Disease and pain is bad. I’m sure the companies that make antibiotics polio Scarlett fever diphtheria smallpox measles vaccine etc made s lot of money and they deserve it.
“The laborer is worthy of his hire”
If you can find examples where Sherman advanced the kidnapping and murdering of civilians, bombing of cafes, etc. Let me know.
Your inability to make valid comparisons continues.
Why should I care about Arabs when they show minimal concern for anyone else? They hold more territory than Canada. Why won’t they share it with their brethren? That speaks volumes.
There are more Palestinians in Chile than in any Arab country except Jordan. There are more in Israel proper than in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt and Saudi Arabia combined. The US total is very close to Egypt’s and KSA’s. Either other Arabs don’t want Palestinians around, or Palestinians don’t want other Arabs.
Anyway, anti-Zionists are never forthcoming about where they will put the seven million or so they want to displace. Why the hell would I not want Jews in Palestine, if their most likely alternative is here?
Your failure or inability to provide the appropriate comparative example does me ignorant make. Go ahead make the relevant examples that place either Gen Sherman, Gen Grant or Pres Lincoln in the same boat.
If it’s that obvious — make the case
I’m still not clear if USA is a colony of Israel or if Israel is an outpost of USA.
The good news is that, when it works out, 4 billion will just about buy a newspaper.
The bad news, is that the public will lose their government services, and be back in a subsistence/barter economy (that can’t support anything like 325 million people).
Any acceleration of the appropriation of Palestinian land under Barak was a honest signal to the Palestinians of what they could expect if they held out for the moon and the stars in the expectation that Israel would come under increasingly unbearable pressure to give Palestinians a good deal.
Well, of course … Given Israel’s overarching, religiously-predicated territorial ambitions, any Palestinian proposal, however humble, would constitute “holding out for the moon and the stars” which must be punished with further land theft.
Makes perfect sense.
Whatever deficiencies Barak may have had from the Palestinian point of view he had already offered more, far more, at Camp David than previous Israeli leaders had been willing to give.
As well he should have, given that previous Israeli leaders ~ with the possible exception of one slain by his own kinsfolk ~ offered even more dismal proposals.
So is the Palestinian position better now for having rejected Baraks offer, given that it is far from clear that the international community and US is ever going to force Israel into anything like Camp David again?
Hmm … Let’s see …
Would it have been better to accept effective internment in a cantonized panopticon wherein oppressive conditions of the occupation would have continued as they had before finalizing such a generous offer or not?
Decisions, decisions.
You got that right – how fare down the Jews go is in question – the JQ is alive and well in America and the West.
Think Peace — Do NO harm — Art
Absolutely terrible but given half a chance Arabs don’t treat them any better. During the anti Jew pogroms throughout the Arab world following the 1967 war unbelievable crimes were committed by Arab mobs against their former neighbours but there weren’t mobile phone cameras available to record it all. Just the way of conflicts. And nobody forgives or forgets but just piles up some more.
Instead of worrying about the influence of Jews it would be more rational to be concerned for the population shrinkage of white Christians.
Oh Really — you are not concerned about Jew control of our economy, social structure, and wars?
Hmm — when the Jews lose their power over us, America will heal. Love, children, good will, and good deeds will flourish again.
Art
Zionists make me ill.
Just making a point with this example. There is a tidal wave of people in and around the media and in congress who are fed up with Israel but afraid to speak…..but the dam is breaking bit by bit.
As Hill says ….whispers in the midst…..that eventually will be thunder.
Interview with Mark Lamont Hill, fired by CNN over Israel comment
https://theintercept.com/2019/01/24/what-you-cant-say-about-israel-with-marc-lamont-hill/
”I mean, they look at Marc Lamont Hill. They look at what happened and say “See? That’s why I keep my head down.”
MLHill: Yeah, that’s exactly right. If I had a dollar for every progressive member of Congress, for every faculty member, for every cable news or otherwise TV commentator who sent me a private message saying I agree with you — you can almost hear the whispers in the midst — I agree with you, stay strong but this is why I don’t say anything, I wouldn’t need a TV job, I’d have so much money. I mean, it’s actually stunning to see how people have responded. And again, I think we have to be mindful of saying that this isn’t because there’s some Jewish conspiracy. It’s because there’s a very powerful political movement that supports a particular point of view and because people are worried about not just their own careers, but as Michelle said, the work of justice. You know, they don’t want to lose funding.
And what does any of that unhinged rant have to do with my original response to you?
Give it rest, Shlomo. Don’t work up a shvitz.
Although knowing Egypt had abandoned them, the Palestinian side dismissed the Barak offer out of hand. An easy decision for them you say. Since then there has been the Second Intifada, and the Wall.
A Jew owns this particular medium. What are you doing here? Why haven’t you been thrown off yet?
Seriously? Do you also troll sports journalists and ask: ‚hey, do you ever address any topic that does not involve the NFL?‘ Yeah, this is what’s referred to as a reporter‘s ‚beat‘, it‘s the topic in which they‘ve built a great amount of expertise, as Phil has on the topic of jewish influence in US and western politics and how that influence does not serve the interests of the US, nor of Texas for that matter.
You see, maybe you should consider reading beyond the headlines of Phil‘s articles; even you might learn somethin useful. Besides, this week‘s column, for you only had 2 words, so after 1/2 hour you should have been done with it. You might consider spending the rest of the week on the first paragraph of Phil‘s excellent summary of this very important topic.
‘Although knowing Egypt had abandoned them, the Palestinian side dismissed the Barak offer out of hand. An easy decision for them you say. Since then there has been the Second Intifada, and the Wall.’
Uh huh. We need something like the ‘troll’ button — only it should read ‘Zionist.’
A rabbi friend in a somewhat different context said to me “there were Jews in the Rhineland before there were Germans”. It doesn’t take much imagination to see the local blue eye’d, sometimes even red haired, girls deciding that conversion was an easy trade in return for getting hold of one of those spunky young merchants far from home and already quite prosperous and connected to a wider more interesting world.
‘I think Sean is a Hasbara troll.’
Yeah.
‘…Why the hell would I not want Jews in Palestine, if their most likely alternative is here?’
The Jews of Israel should come here. It would be fitting punishment for the sin of our support for that abomination. Think of it as reparations to the Palestinian people we have so grieviously sinned against.
Thank you Dr. Giraldi, You are to be commended for your courage and informative articles. My hope is that readers will forward them to their entire email address books so as many people as possible can have their eyes opened. Keep up the great work
FAIL! Again! Hey Rag, your troll credentials are visible again.
Was everyone who glanced at your flurish of comments supposed to forget how it comes that all those Palestinians ended up in Israel ‘proper‘? Just referring to Israel ‘proper‘ especially in this context is a patetic joke. It‘s like if the US occupied Canada and some nitwit troll like you would talk about great generosity of the US having 20 million Canuks living in the US ‚proper‘!
Surely you are not suggesting that these various Semitic tribes are self-dealing?
Perish the thought Reggie. Self-dealing Semites are about as probable as violent negroes or uncouth Slavs. Off to the re-education camps with you until you renounce all stereotypes as categorically false!
I just think the greatest days for Jews have receded. They had a 100 year run of many successes. When the population declines great things occur with less frequency. I have personally known a handful of Jewish people who were the end of their family line. In the 19th century they were the fastest reproducing Europeans.
Maybe they will remember reproduction in a future generation but I don’t see it coming any time soon. On the other hand, Israeli Jews have been reproducing.
Whatever influence or wealth Jews accumulated will drop away as the older generations die. Personally I have no dislike for Jews. I have been fortunate to know mostly good ones. They have some rotten eggs, like other people, but I am puzzled by the strong hostility many feel toward the Jewish population. I never witness anti-Semitism in my limited travels; it is only evident on the internet. I think Jewish influence is exaggerated.
The core of the Holy Quran is (chapter 112);
Everything else is secondary, or tertiary, and so on… anyway…
Yes, it demands belief in the Holy Taurat and Holy Injeel, which do not exist anymore in their original form. Thus God says;
What did all those Arab countries & peoples done comparable to this?
https://www.jpost.com/Israels-70th-anniversary/70-years-of-Israeli-ingenuity-Whats-Israels-top-invention-549867
70 years of Israeli ingenuity: What’s Israel’s top invention?
https://itrade.gov.il/us-houston/2018/04/30/7-ways-israeli-innovation-has-changed-the-world-in-70-years/
7 Ways Israeli Innovation Has Changed the World in 70 Years
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israels-mit-uses-education-not-affirmative-action-to-triple-arab-enrollment/
At Israel’s MIT, education, not affirmative action, triples Arab enrollment
This alone makes stories about a parasitic totalitarian state patently absurd.
@druid55
“yes moron, it is a different matter!”
You can’t make a silk purse from a sow’s ear, but nice try!
Then I pray that the Almighty One guides you.
Peace be upon you.
Irish, Italian, Polack, Greek even Jamaicans don’t advocate world order or supremacy by their nationality/race but Zionist Jews do. Sure there are some Jews as you describe, but they are in the minority and shrinking fast.
Izrahell, an ethno/racist, religious cultist military state and most artificial country on earth created by the power of internationalist moneylenders and their owned ‘diplomats’ in the newly minted UN.
The tail (Israel) is wagging the dog (US).
Post-Alexander means covering a period of many centuries before there were Germans in the Rhineland. For much of that period the number of proselytes and their descendants throughout the Roman and Persian empires was very large.
Why did the Jews of the Rhineland adopt the name of Ashkenaz? How did a grandson of Japheth (Gen. 10:3) get into the picture? Well, a certain group of Japhethites settled Europe from the land of the Gauls to the Caspian Sea.
Presumably the converting rabbis insisted, “You, like us, are Ashkenazim. You are converts, not Israelites. Don’t pretend to be Semites. You are still Japhethites.”
So just put on blinders or stick your head in the sand and it will all go away.
Full blooded Jews may have declined but their power regarding the media, Hollywood and politics is only gaining strength. Intermarriage only extends their power as half Jews or even ‘one quarter’ ones will still be biased towards the Joo-ish state and Joo-ish causes like attacking Christianity. Going back to numbers, say that Jews make up 2% of the population, their representation in politics is at least disproportionate as the congress is at around 12% Joo-ish and if you add the sycophants and ‘owned’ that percentage goes up to 90! The media? Fuhgeddaboudit, 100% owned, including FOX and even the independent smaller ‘conservative’ outlets like OAN.
Yes, but the Zionists have been dragging their feet with regard to the West Bank since the Seventies. Never negotiating in good faith and always building settlements. Rabin’s assassination and the growing power of rabid Zionists in America ended even that illusion of ‘peacemaking’.
‘How much would you care about the ambiguously-named Palestinians if their occupiers were still the Ottomans?’
That would depend on the extent to which we were arming, funding, and protecting the Ottoman state, among other things.
‘@Sean
What you are saying is not true’
Well, of course not. Sean is a Zionist. Absent lies, Zionism is an utterly indefensible cause.
I was thinking about this comment when suddenly another hidden jew truth dawned on me.
The Sassoon family, along with the Talmudic drug pusher families you mentioned, were responsible for the opium wars and the forced addiction to opium of millions of Chinese middle class. Sassoon and his ZOG British army would line up the Chinese and force them to smoke opium until they were addicted.
Opium had long been available in Europe and the Americas too, but the jews simply could not get devout Christians to allow themselves to get addicted. This is another reason why jews have owned the alcohol industry in the US, and likely a big reason for the Whiskey Rebellion. They pushed alcohol on Russian peasants and bootlegged it in the US during prohibition, but that is another filthy jew story.
So jews had all this opium, but couldn’t get Europeans addicted the way the Asians had succumed. What were they to do?
Here is my revelation:
By starting the US war of Northern Aggression, and then prolonging it for 4 years, and then sending Sherman and Sheridan in to rape, murder and plunder, the jews who owned the worlds opium business insured millions of new addicts with the recent discovery of Morphium. Since the jews owned the worlds opium poppy fields, and the majority of shares of pharma industry that refined and packaged Morphium, the jews ended up with hundreds of thousands of Morphine/Opium addicts in the west. There are reports that as many as 400,000 soldiers were left Opium addicts after 1865.
Of course, the US civil war followed the European revolutions of 1848. But then came the Franco-Prussian war. How convenient, likely there here hundreds of thousands of morphium addicts after that war. My name sake, Heros von Borcke was a Prussian who fought for the south and was shot in the neck. Later he participated in the Franco-Prussian war. Polish squatters occupy his family estate today.
But then came the big jew kahuna… World War. Empires, at the advice of their court jews, smashing their best soldiers and manhood against each other, facing modern mechanized weapons. millions of Europeans were crippled and turned into morphium addicts. How talmudic.
Then they did it again in WWII. How much morphine sales did WWII create? And supplying the addicts afterwards?
We know all about the US involvement in SE Asia in the ’60’s with its heroin addiction, opium addiction, and of course the golden triangle. More addicts for the jew opioid pushers.
Fast forward to today. Centuries of jews pushing alcohol have normalized it across the west. Generations of morphine addicts created in jew wars of Christian holocaust left an ubroken string of generations with millions of opium and morphine addicts.
Then we also have this never ending string of jew wars across the middle east. ISIS are in reality a moslem gang of Captagon and speed addicts genociding and ethnically cleansing Christians and others on behalf of Israel.
Now the Sackler family in the US has created millions of oxycontin addicts who are forced to risk their lives with heroin or fenatyl when they cannot feed their oxycontin addiction. Shades of opium dens across China in the early 1900’s.
So there we have it. All these centuries of wars are not only about Greater Israel, White genocide, the Third Temple and Noahide laws. They were just as much about creating millions of drug addicts whose misery would be used to feed the Talmudic beast.
The same people living their lives in the countries they or their parents came from would have done as well. To talk about Israeli innovation is meaningless.
There’s nothing automatically wrong with being a specialist, lighten up!
And that the part about protecting the citizens is bogus; the citizens be damned. It’s a protection racket and a damned disgusting one at that.
To paraphrase Mencken, the urge to protect humanity is almost always only a false face for the urge to rule it.
The former, in my humble opinion.
HDuly noted my good man. Yet you have not explained to me why this grants Israel license to let loose the dogs of war on their neighbors – dogs which more times that not wear the uniform of the USA. And has Israel used any of its great discoveries for the benefit of neighbors? I’m thinking not, but please let me know if I am wrong (one off examples don’t count).
Perhaps also you could create a similar post showing jewish representation in the US media, porn and “entertainment” industries? For context. Also in organizations like the SPLC which are actively waging war against the monuments and memory of the Southern people, most of whom foolishly support those who despise them.
Most interesting points and all true.
And that’s another reason, no doubt that Prohibition was imposed on us. It put hundreds, if not thousands, of small and independent breweries out of business, and put them in the hands of, guess who? Conveniently raised the price of alcohol too.
It also made farmers, who made their own alcohol to run their machines, dependent on petroleum derivatives.
As we all know, “ishkatowebo” (fire water) was used to subdue native Americans as well.
I’ve always marveled that conscripts were given physicals and IQ tests and sent off to slaughter houses that way while the genetically inferior were left at home to wank, smoke dope, and suck off the government teat.
On the other hand, the American military in Vietnam could be effectively described as one big drug consuming carnival. The military even supplied alcohol, gratis, so your comments fit as usual.
I meant to write that the genetically inferior were left at home to wank, breed, smoke dope, suck off the government teat, and hold public office. It also gave the pretty boy McCain (and Churchill) types credibility and a “hero” image, allowing the mediocrities to act out their fantasies and a chance to preen in the limelight while sadistically screwing the rest of humanity.
Mechanics of Deception
Very interesting comment.
I once asked a rabbi the definition of a jew, and he told me that a person was a jew if his mother was. Unfortunately, it was only a very brief encounter in passing and we had to go our separate ways.
Then there’s this,
And this,
Even without those views, it’s quite obvious that the state of Israel was founded, grew, and wallows in fraud, and it’s supporters are either dupes or thugs or both.
Then there’s the eternal war on Afghanistan, where “we’re” there to protect them Afghanis. And their poppy crops. It’s all just a coincidence, I’m sure.
Example; Bill Maher, supposedly half gentile but virulently anti Christian and pro Zionist.
This messianic “light?’
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/07/22/a-brief-history-of-racism-in-israel-and-talmudic-texts/#_ftn20
I wonder how many US veterans realize that not only were they sent to Afghanistan to protect the Jewish heroin monopoly, but also to provide a ready supply of cripples suffering under so much pain that they themselves create the very market for the drugs that they helped to defend.
But this also gets back to the topic of this article, “Israel’s Story”.
After centuries of getting thrown out of countries across the planet for their corruption, blood lust and degraded DNA, jews decided that they needed their own country as the center for the planets monopolistic thugocracy.
Turning cultures and peoples into opium addicts, creating financial bubbles and panics to steal their property, prostituting their daughters, smashing their families with pornography, promiscuity and the ensuing abortions, stealing their wealth with usury, taking control of their government through central banking, genociding their peoples through forced mass immigration, corrupting their art and culture with cookoo bird style jew filth, and then projecting all of these things back onto these same people because of “anti-semitism” and “holocaust”, all this tends to make jews wish that they had a fortress homeland somewhere safe from goyim seeking justice or even revenge.
Hitler locked up the Austrian Rothschild and nationalized his bank. The Rothschilds and all their inbred cousins could not only see this coming, they had been through it hundreds of times already when the natives finally started discovering the truth. That is why the Rothschilds declared themselves Kings of Israel and used their minions to create this little piece of hell on earth. The Rothschilds worked with Hertzl and Weizmann, Balfour and Churchill, and most of the freemasons on the planet to get the job done.
This is Israel’s true story. The gangster citadel on temple mount, protected by Satan, from which jews can safely plunder and destroy all the peoples, cultures and nations of the entire planet.
There is no Palestinian people any more than there are Jordanian or Egyptian “peoples”. They’re just Arabs who happen to live there & around.
They themselves say this:
Calm down. Don’t lose your rag, especially when you are in error. His use of “Israel proper” was a concise accurate way of referring to the territory of the internationally recognised country that he wanted to contrast with Syria, Jordan etc. Why imbue it from your own fevered mind with any other connotations?
Walking to a grocery store at 0300 this morning in shit hole Yuma Arizona, inspecting newspaper vending machines along the way for loose change, I was greeted by this grim headline.
A poisonous tsunami continues to sweep across our border, inundating every community in its path.
As all the politically correct citizens sleeping in their comfortable pipe dreams, ignore it, therefore doing their damnedest, to help destroy another country and its people.
“Why won’t they share it with their brethren?”
— Sure. The US should relocate and absorb the Jewish State into the US proper. The Jews are already the de facto rulers of the US Congress, secret services, and military: https://astutenews.com/2017/11/29/fighting-israels-wars-how-the-united-states-military-has-become-zionized/
The Muslims are not the ones who have been emptying the US treasury for the Wars for Israel and who have been attacking the US Constitution by criminalizing any critique of the criminal Zionist enterprise in the Middle East: https://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-soueif-gaza-israel-20140801-story.html
And don’t forget the profitable Shoah biz that has recently acquired the priceless context of the Jewish State cooperation with neo-Nazi in Ukraine: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=0txqZUjAp3s
the same things happened in Eastern Europe, Poland and Hungary, for instance, once the sadistic Jewish Bolshevik kommissars were toppled, and their victims were given a chance at exacting justice. Some innocent Jews no d0ubt suffered.
But let me ask you this.
If you’re a Jew living in Israel, and you’re not brain damaged, and you’ve lived there for several years as an adult. Is there any way that you could possibly not know of the depraved, Beyond the Pale- wrongs that you and your people are perpetrating?
And if you’re a Palestinian, whose extended family was butchered by Jewish terrorists, and there are Jewish supremacists living in your ancestral home, with the blood of your relatives on their hands, as these same Jewish supremacists shoot your children for fun, and harvest the organs of your murdered countrymen for profit, and never miss an opportunity to humiliate your matriarchs and children on the streets, spraying them with a sewage-like chemical if they ever protest, and committing crimes against them daily, while all this time they are using their ill-gotten influence around the world to blame you and your family for everything that is wrong, and deminizing your people as congenital terrorists, so that the ‘Christians’ coming in from the West, look down on your plight with contempt, and no statesman of consequence will ever speak out for your people, with even the Arab leaders writing you and yours off so that they can live it up in Dubai with Western whores…
Imagine on the day that Jewish power is no longer absolute, and the Zionists have worn out their welcome even in the ZUS, so that they’re now on their own, and expected to fight their own battles.
I’d give them a year or so. Perhaps not even that without American back-up.
Now as the Arabs descend upon their stolen lands, and begin the process of mop-up. How many Jews living in Israel do you think should be considered innocent?
Certainly there must be a handful of known activists who’ve been demanding at least minimal human rights for the Palestinians, but if so, I’m not really aware of them. And from what I understand, some younger Jews are more supportive of Palestinian rights, but very few.
So once the victims of Jewish supremacist murder, theft and humiliation..
are in a position to return the favor, is it wrong when they do so?
A lot of this is steeped in religiosity, and I’m no theologian, but what I can tell you, is that based on everything I’ve glimmered living on this rock for some 50+ years, and reaching down into the spiritual truths, buried deep in my soul, if there is a God, then the idea that He could somehow be on the side of the Zionists, means that such a ‘god’ is not worth the toilet paper I wipe my arse with.
And I added that last part on behalf of the 70 million or so “Christian” Zionists in the ZUS who’re facilitating all of this evil, for their own covetous and murderous lust for ‘rapture’.
They’re perhaps the worst of the worst of the worst. Using the name of Jesus Christ, the Lamb of Peace, as their pretext to murder innocent men, women and children. In the ‘holy’ land.
Now I have to go retch.
“I think Jewish influence is exaggerated.”
Food for thought for Patricus: Why the US Congress is eager to commit a violation of the US Constitution in order to protect a foreign state from any critique, even a highly justifiable one? https://theintercept.com/2019/01/05/u-s-senates-first-bill-in-midst-of-shutdown-is-a-bipartisan-defense-of-the-israeli-government-from-boycotts/
Like millions of others, Pat Tillman believed the lies about 9/11.
He then walked away from a multi-million dollar career as a football star, and joined up to ‘give it’ to the bastards – but good – that perpetrated that cowardly and murderous crime.
Until he figured out that it was all a lie, so they put three bullets in his forehead at close range, and then lied about that too.
I agree with all the rest of your post.
There is the oldest University in Spain, the oldest university in France, the oldest University in Germany… Todays’ Israelis are beneficiaries of European enlightenment. Long before that, the Jews had flocked to the highly developed Persia.
And don’t forget the contribution of the highly educated Jews from the former USSR, these alleged “victims of antisemitism.” (See the history of the Jews in Russia https://russia-insider.com/en/solzhenitsyns-damning-history-jews-russia-review/ri22354
You are conflating medical use and non-medical abuse. The benefits of the first and the negative effects of the second are well understood.
It was bad decisions by their Field Marshall and President that turned Egyptian military defeat in 1967 into catastrophe, and 1973 was also marked by bad military decisions. After Camp David in 1978, Egypt was removed from the Arab coalition through being bribed by US aid not to go to war with Israel again. Why on Earth would Israel, a military-Zionist state with no opposing military deterrent, give back the West Bank now?
It is not foot dragging, they are not being moved at all and in fact have totally annexed the Lion’s share of the West Bank. Mainstream Media reflects a reality; that Israel is a military state not a moral one and having won two wars and knocked the only substantial military force out of the conflict permanently, the position of Israel is a victor dictating terms. Woe to the vanquished!
Of course the world likes to pretend that having a good moral case is identical to being in an unbeatable position; were it so the Palestinians would already have had their aspirations fully met. American Mainstream Media explains the salient factor in the real world (military balance) by means of a fairy tale by which the arrogant military strength of Israel is translated into an unassailable moral case. In this way good and simple people who believe in pie in the sky when you die can come to understand that the Palestinians are fated to never get a meaningful state.
I’m convinced that the Jewish supremacists would get nowhere without the eager complicity of assorted Gentile collaborators. I’m convinced that the PTB in Europe and America, like the idea of slaughtering off large swaths of their own hardy young men.
Look at the way they treated the veterans of WWI, (the ones who survived Gen. “Black Jack” Perishing’s orders to storm German machine gun defenses, and ‘fight’ the war by acting as bullet sponges. When they returned to the ZUS, the government even used the army to crush their demands to be paid for their service. (Check out the Bonus Army, for those who don’t know)
By slaughtering off the best and brightest of your young men, your own defective sons have a better chance for advancing in society.
Which brings me to John McCain. Who, as I was reading the excellent exchange between Heros and yourself, I was imagining ‘who are the worst of these people?’ Not the Jewish supremacist Zionists, (as bad as they are), but the goyim collaborators who’re sooo eager to please them.
The John Hagees, and the John McCains, (and Marco Rubios and so forth…)
Anyways, then I saw you mention McCain, and I see we’re on the same page there.
Today, as I ruminate over it all, and contemplate earning some coin, being grateful for my humble blessings, and endeavoring to be of some good somehow..
I have to say that in one way in particular, even with all the evils and wickedness all over the place, (Venezuela, Afghanistan, etc..), I’m still very much buoyed by the sublime and quiet knowledge that John McCain is in Hell. And no longer befouling this planet, and this nation, with his most execrable self. Everyday that I woke, and that thing was still breathing, was lesser of a day that it could be, and so today, everything is a little more beautiful. The colors of the fauna, and the music of birdsong, the laughter of children, and the simple things in life, have all somehow to me, become more sublime, since that evil little man has finally, at long last, gone to meet his reward.
It’s funny in a way that one man could have had such an effect on me, but he did. I suppose it’s kind of like if your son had been one of John Gacy’s victims, and how perhaps you’d feel on the day Gacy was finally put to death.
Just thought I’d share that.
Great post sir with which I completely agree.
I will say in behalf of my deluded Evangelical brethren. Christian Zionism is a heresy, a recent one, but no less abominable for all that. It throws Protestant into complete disrepute, almost as much as do the SJWs and prosperity gospel types. I do think that a lot of Southerners are beginning to wake from their slumber however. Here’s hoping anyway.
Another brilliant answer annamaria! It’s like Bart hasn’t even bothered reading Phil’s article.
Israel forbids dual-citizens from serving in their Knesset.
“Israel proper” is, of course not an unbiased term, unless you’re referring to the 1948 borders. All acquisition thereafter are the ”Occupied territories.” As such, any reference to “Israel proper” is an attempt to obfuscate the issue; but you and your buddy know that already.
Mixed marriage always results in the former gentile then becoming ‘jewish’.
Why?
Because they get free, unearned stuff. They can then play by a different set of rules which are fixed to the advantage of Jews.
And the biggie, they can then use the fake ‘6,000,000’ as an excuse to silence opposing views.
In fact, a prime reason for manufacturing the fake & impossible ‘holocaust’ was to gain an advantage for Jews.
http://www.codoh.com
Here you go:
except:
Lies.
One is enough: It helped make the world, the entire planet, a sh!thole.
It don’t take no MIT grad to understand that 3 x ( next to nothing) = still practically next to nothing
Well, as you say, they are being sold on fighting demonic terrorists, not on murdering children. Those who manipulate these people use their religion like one uses a nose ring on a bull.* These people may be irresponsibly naive, but they are not inherently devious or murderous. As a non-American, I found the rural Americans I encountered to be decent and kind.
(*That reminds me that an uncle of mine once was trampled by a bull who had broken free of his nose ring … he only survived, barely, because a bystander run over the bull with a truck. Who knows what might happen if the people rip out their nose rings …)
‘There is no Palestinian people any more than there are Jordanian or Egyptian “peoples”. They’re just Arabs who happen to live there & around…’
Zionist.
Q: “Why should I care about Arabs when they show minimal concern for anyone else? They hold more territory than Canada. Why won’t they share it with their brethren? That speaks volumes”.
A: Because the jewish zionists kicked the Palestinians off of their ancestral lands. If you saw some rich jew living in your former house, while not being allowed to go back and reclaim your property, you wouldn’t be happy either…
You seem to be trying to be helpful, but I suspect your references are quotes from some website, not actual reading of the Koran. It’s quite clear that Islam regards Musa as a prophet, and, iirc, there are many references in the Koran that enforce the myth of Musa’s time in Egypt, and the destruction of pharaoh and his army by Allah to protect Musa and his Jews.
Are you suggesting that these general criticisms/condemnations of “distortions” cancels out the repeated direction to believe in all the Holy books? Not likely.
Since you mention it, the “core belief” is another disconcerting aspect. This, the Koran says in various ways, means that a criminal reprobate, murderer even, who believes in Allah has a better chance at Paradise than an agnostic who leads an exemplary life. Yeah, the bum would have to repent sufficiently before the final signs, yada, yada, but still…..
Excellent comment, Wally.
Neat old map too. I see that the town just north of Tripoli is Eleutherius, which interests me because it’s probably a cognate of the modern Greek word (elefthería) for “freedom,” or “liberty.” I wonder how free it is today.
Hey, JS. Are you an adelphos?
I would avoid attempting to justify Israeli behavior today based on the promise. There really is n ot way to square the two. What went before cannot be used to cover Israeli misbehavior. And it souldn’t be. If you want to defend Israel as a state, then one would do well, not to make excuses. Deal with the errors as failings. Otherwise, you are left holding some untennable hypocrisy.
One can be a person of faith. And defend Israel without making a mockery of the same by attempting to claim everything Israel does is ok or being guilted into the same. Acknowledging Isarel is not perfect does not make you an anti-semite as many would like you to believe.
Nor does defending Israel’s right to exist make you a tool of “zionist plots.”
“This is pure gamesmanship, as far as I’m concerned, on the part of The Lobby. They’re simply trying to shield the fact from the American people that they have all 100 senators in their pocket. I’m not buying it.”
I am buying it. The information is most likely correct but incomplete.
It does not tell us that those who voted against it did so explaining that the funding is woefully inadequate/insufficient.
Of course they did not go on to vote before being given the go-ahead once the informal count showed it was safe to have 19 “nays.”
You and the commentator are misrepresenting the context. When the reference is made to n o Palestinian people they are not saying there what is claimed here. What they are acknowledging is that Palestine is comprised of several unique ethncities and it represents no one singular ethnic make-up.
The contention is really in rebuttal to claims made by jew that the Palestine is merely an arab enclave of no governance. That is false, the issue was and has been how to create unique states and that peaceably. That had been the British complaint, as they openly acknowledged that no one ethnicity could claim ownership — even by religion alone.
God is not going to be against himself. He is not going to say no stealing and then applaud stealing. And I cannot defend Israel’s behavior regarding land seizure or occupation minus said occupiers permission and or compensation. Nor can I possibly embrace that faith demands that I do so. The believer follows Christ not Israel.
I understand the dilemma, but it is a false one.
Rurik wrote: “Like millions of others, Pat Tillman believed the lies about 9/11.”
Hey Rurik!
How the hell are you?
Re; your words above, am certain Pat Tillman realized that to fight in defense of his land, under attack, was worthy of resigning from the NFL. His thought on 9/11? Well, he obviously favored attacking Taliban rather than the NFL’s (Wall Street) Raiders.
Nonetheless, am unsure how many Americans knew that he & family were atheist, and did not buy into Born Again George W’s Zio “crusade” connotation.
Fyi, at Tillman’s funeral/memorial service, “Bomb-Bomb Iran” McCain delivered a rather god-fearing eulogy!
McCain’s hokey talk upset Pat’s younger brother, Richard, who was uh, inebriated, & outspoken against McCain’s characterization of Pat’s now “enjoying his heavenly reward” and not being among “worms” and fellow naysayer atheists.
Linked below, fyr, is a extraordinary CNN report that includes Tillman’s mother, Mary, having told (Live & in public) “The Brass” just how pissed she was at them, and exactly where they could go, and “be all that” her dead-atheist son Pat was not.
Be well, Rurik!
To answer your first question, of course every Jew in Israel is aware of the suffering of Palestinians and as everyone has to serve in the IDF they are almost all perpetrators of crimes against Arabs, but they see it as a necessity, a duty, to ensure their own survival in that region and on that land. Furthermore, if they have been brought up on the Torah and Talmud, as Jewish supremacists, they don’t consider Palestinian goys to be quite human. Don’t forget that most have now been born in Israel and if Israel goes down they’ll go down with it. So what are they supposed to do? They have put themselves, or been born, in a situation where they see their violence against Palestinians as self defence.
Your second question was how many of those Jews in Israel should be considered innocent. Very few. And many Jews outside Israel are guilty too, as the dual citizens also are required to serve in the IDF if they’re of military age, when they visit Israel. And then what about Jews and non Jews who fund, arm, and support Israel, what are they innocent of?
Your third question is whether revenge is wrong. Well if the original crime is morally wrong, then revenge, although understandable, is morally wrong too, as it involves the same kind of violent criminal acts. And no solution to the problem will come through acts of revenge. Eventually it all just spirals out of control into acts of revenge to avenge the last act of revenge, as has been going on in Palestine/ Israel for a very long time.
As far as Arabs go, their own disunity has hampered them in their own actions to free Palestine, and the policy of the west and Jews has been to foster and encourage that disunity as well as destroying or significantly weakening any Arab nation that could present a threat to Israel, as was the case with Libya, Iraq, now Syria, and tomorrow Iran (non Arab but Muslim and anti Israeli). I used to think that all those wars in the Middle East were wars for oil but now I’m not so sure. Oil is an added bonus, but now I think the wars are more to spread chaos in the region and never allow for a strong Arab military nation or block to form.
And with regard to Russia, although it will help Arabs up to a point, ultimatly it too, like the US, is a guarantor of Israeli security and I cannot see any eventuality in which it would allow Israel to be wiped off the map, even if by whatever inconceivable event the US and the west lose interest in guaranteeing Israel’s existence.
As far as the Christian Zionists are concerned, they are just playing out the prophecy, and whatever they’re doing is not out of some special love for Jews and Israel. And amongst the Muslims there are also fanatics who believe in their own version of the same prophecy working towards that final biblical battle. So the prospects for a peaceful settlement are slim. And considering that the Israelites and the Pilistines (although perhaps not exactly the same, but partly related, as today’s Israelis and Palestinians) have been fighting since the old testament, I wonder who has the ability to bring peace to that region even if they were honest about it.
It’s pointless talking about what should have been done as what is done is done, but what can be done in the future? Very little it seems.
Something that could be a start would be declaring Jerusalem an international open city, since it is holy to all three religions, but there is little chance of that since US and some other countries have recognised it as Israel’s capital, and Zionists want it firmly under their control as they dream of building the third temple on the site of the muslim mosque they hope to one day demolish and fulfill the prophecy.
It’s easy to get emotional if you’re a supporter of either side but only reason can come up with an snswer and there’s very little of it.
Don’t forget that Hitler quickly released that Rothchild for a king’s ransom, after capturing him in Vienna. That always had me wondering.
Breaking News: Anti-BDS Bill Moves Forward
Israel wages its own wars (48, 67, 73,….). Fact that is some cases US fought Israel’s neighbors proves nothing. US & Israel were, in some cases, at the same side. In others- not. Myth that US foreign, especially middle East policy is a puppet of Israel is just this, a myth. In fact, US had been much more entangled with Saudi Arabia, the best example Bush administration behavior after 9/11.
Isreal’s discoveries have benefited all of humanity, from medicine to computer industry. No discovery is ever made by “Wow, let’s do something good for the world or neighbors!”. This is childish. Not a single discovery had been made with such a purpose, anywhere in the world.
The fact remains that Israel has enriched, as a small country, the whole world, while Arab countries, in past 70 years- not.
Here is a talk about Israel, not Jewish Americans. But, if you insist- yes, local Jews had been over-represented in porn & entertainment US industries. Why are American Gentiles either dumb or lazy not to produce their own porn like Danes, Germans or Italians? Don’t know, their problem.
SPLC has neither dominant Jewish leadership nor membership.
I agree with you (and Cleburne) that most of the Christian Zionist have been duped by charlatan$, and that they’re basically good and decent people who, if a Palestinian child were to be at their doorstep, asking for kindness, that they’d no doubt provide it.
But this is my problem with this type of thing. It’s all about being willing to toss others under the bus so that you, personally might benefit from their suffering.
Yes, the average Christian Zionist is ignorant and a sheep, and would otherwise not be likely to do you harm, but by their willingness to see others wronged, (so that they might benefit), I just have issues with that.
Consider radial feminism, for instance. These women have fathers and sons and brothers and husbands, that will suffer the liberal, progressive movement that puts their sons (for instance) at the bottom of society. And blames them for everything and tosses them under the bus of Affirmative Action and other societal punishments.
But do these mothers (and wives and daughters, etc..) care about the white men they’re condemning to second class status, whose very existence is now suspect as evil oppressors who must be held down and subject to universal hostility?
Yes!
They do. Because they personally will gain benefits, (along with the rest of the armies of SJW and minorities and Jewish supremacists and BLM and La Raza and all the rest).
So they screech ‘Down with the Deplorables!!! To hell with them!
‘They’re all Nazis and racists and homophobes and white male supremacist scum!!!!
‘We white women must stand with our La Raza and BLM brothers! We must make common cause with the Jewish supremacists, and yes, even if I have to suck off Harvey Weinstein, it’s still a thousand times better than having to compete with white men on a level playing field. So bring it on Harvey, just be gentler this time.’
And so forth…
{I’m now off for a bit..}
This all is absurd. Israel’s missteps are treated as some world-shattering atrocities by 3rd worlders & basically all Muslims.
No one screams about genocide in various parts of Africa, about various Arab & Islamic regimes’ collective murders etc. Israel is singled out as something singularly evil for protecting themselves against stone-age virtually genocidal hordes- whom they, because of liberal-socialist stupidity, treat with utmost restraint, while they should have kicked them all out long time ago.
His mother was Jewish so he is a Jew, not “half gentile.” In judaism only the mitochondrial DNA counts. Conversely Paul Newman did not make it…
Personally I have no dislike for Jews. I have been fortunate to know mostly good ones.
Patricus,
You are blind to the reality of Jew political power.
Cross those Jews on the truth of what Israel is doing to the Palestinians and you will find out who is “good.”
Their “good” is conditional on you supporting their tribal agenda.
Don’t be a fool.
Think Peace — Art
Choose which exposition on mainstream Jewish doctrine you want:
1. How Rome, Germany, and the Palestinians are represented by Amalek, Esau, and the Philistines and are to be genocided.
2. How all non-Jews are seen as idolaters, and are variously represented by impurity and “beasts” and are to be genocided.
3. How only Jews are human, and non-Jews are akin to animals or even rocks.
4. How Jews are to dispossess every nation in which they step foot, and see all other nations as empty.
5. How all Kings and Princes of other nations are to be either killed or serve Jews
6. How any nation that does not serve Jews is to be destroyed.
7. How all the wealth of the West is to come to Jews.
8. How all other religions are to be destroyed.
9. How the Jews frame non-Jewish Europeans (Esau and Amalek) as children of their devil, Samael.
I have it all ready to go, on any or all of the above topics.
Given all of the accusations against Jews over the millenia that precisely mirror what they tell themselves in their doctrine, as well as their treatment of the Palestinians that mirrors their doctrine in regard to them specifically, tell us again how Israel is like everyone else and unjustly singled out.
Or do yourself and the rest of the world a favor and fuck off before we waste more of our time in eviscerating your lies, when that has been successfully accomplished over and over again throughout history.
The accepted existence of Israel, anywhere in the world, is the tacit agreement for all other nations to be undermined and destroyed. Per their mainstream doctrine.
German National Socialism was a weak reaction to Judaism: a pale mimic. It didn’t approach the intolerant and deep seated genocidal hatred for other nations that mainstream Judaism has explicitly possessed for thousands of years longer.
Again, please inform me as to which of the specific topics above you wish to discuss.
What a typical Jew liar you are. I can’t wait for the soon-coming day when we just tune all of you fucks out and widely recognize that you aren’t worth the time to “debate” your circular and ever-disingenuous BS, which only has a purpose that is fundamentally hostile to us.
Do you want the picture that I have of Dick Cohen in front of his framed Israel picture in his SPLC office?
People talk about 3rd wave feminism, but I think we are way beyond that.
Steinham and the porno-abortion feminists of the 60’s and 70’s were already 3rd wave, or more. Jews were on the forefront of the womens suffrage movement in the 1900’s because already then they were running the abortion clinics in order to derive Talmudic magick for their Rabbi’s. The Rabbi’s knew that more independent shicksas meant more aborted fetuses for Moloch.
I think that we are now at about 8th wave feminism, and that this has transmogrified into full on globohomo. Even the Rabbi’s are at a loss as to the momentum this perversion has taken. Rabbi’s are of course the ultimate toxic males. Have you ever seen how these yenta bitches treat their circumcised jew cuck slaves? Its enough to almost make you feel sorry for these inbred psyhopath Christian haters.
There also seems to be an entire witch/athenia/shiva man hating undercurrent that is boiling beneath the surface. The way things are headed I don’t think even the 13 jewish families know what to expect. They have opened pandoras box and released ancient demons that even they cannot control.
What makes Israel different is that overlying the genocidal religious texts that have continuously instructed the Jews since they were written, are incidents and sentiments like this that are the results of those texts. Results that will spread as far and wide as we allow them to, as they have in the past. That is how Israel is different.
In regard to the IDF shelling of Arab civilians:
Consistent with this precise statement by a Jew in regard to the value of the life of someone of another tribe, I recently read a similar off-hand quote on a forum after the two Dutch women were recently beheaded. The Jew in the forum stated: “What’s the big deal? There are millions of those women”.
Yet:
Let me know if you need similar dehumanizing quotes from top “religious” (genocidal politics) and political leaders. There are a heck of a lot of them. After that, we can delve into the texts.
That’s how Israel is different, and why Israel is not a part of the nations in which they reside but instead a great danger to them.
That is why they are fundamentally more dangerous than any other nation. They are literally a nation of psychopaths, because their ontological existence is predicated on a psychopathic belief system rooted in nothing but their own ancient delusion that has them dehumanizing everyone else, genociding everyone, and possessing everything. Per their texts.
Why would anyone pay attention to medieval crackpot Jewish doctrines having nothing to do with contemporary state of Israel?
Get a shrink.
First- I’m not a Jew. Second- SPLC was founded & formed by a Gentile, Morris Dees & Cohen is just one person among their leadership which is mostly Gentile: https://www.splcenter.org/about/staff
Third- get some mental help.
It was pointed out to you before that this book you’re quoting from Goldmann is a book supporting the German war effort during WWI. It can be read online here:
https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=osu.32435017233032;view=1up;seq=1
Since I imagine you have difficulty reading Fraktur, I have copied the publisher’s forward here. Since you understand German quite well, I’m sure no translation is required:
If you continue to use this book as evidence for your claims, you are a demonstrable liar.
Good for Paul but this is what I found in Wiki; Newman had no religion as an adult, but described himself as a Jew, saying “it’s more of a challenge”.[18
‘More of a challenge’ rofl, I’m sure it helped him in Hollywood.
Great discussion you guys were having!
However, one little correction I wanted to make was that JMC was not always the psychopathic war enthusiast we know and hate. He seems to have stumbled into this role after his Keating-5 scanal participation. That saying about patriotism being the last refuge of a scoundrel applies thousand-fold for this scumbag; see this summary of his career: https://original.antiwar.com/justin/2018/08/26/john-mccain-and-the-warrior-spirit-in-american-foreign-policy/
I think that the reason his career found its cresendo at his funeral was that the deep state could finally trust he wouldn’t change his tune. Because they all knew very well that when the Commies had him in their grip, he sang like a cannary and he performed equally well when the Zionists held him in theirs.
Regarding your rethorical question about goym collaborateurs, yeah, the filtering of the US, Canadian, UK political systems is so complete that only morons, religeous nutcases, or psychopaths or a combination thereof even apply for the role. No person with even an ounce of self-respect would demean themselves into being such craven lackeys as the job nowadays requires. The result is this class of imbecile water boys. The silver lining being that the entire monstrous edifice will be discredited that much faster.
What’s wrong with you? Obviously the 1948 borders were being referred to – concisely, as noted.
All kidding aside, no need for a computer analysis. Observation by simple humans can detect the Pro-Jewish bias throughout our institutions. As the saying goes, with friends like Israel who needs enemies?
I am sure Palestine (or what’s left of it) could make “the desert bloom” with $3.6 billion per annum support from the US. If Israel is so great, why does it need us to prop it up?
Now I see where Islam gets it.
Listen to me very carefully,
Any support you lend to Israel is going to subject you to some nonsensical arguments. No matter how fair and reasonable your position. No matter how accurate your position. The manner of dialogue here by many about Israel is just as unreasoned as those by Jews anything goes to advance their way — anything.
Laugh. If you are here get used to it. Accept it and no that’s the deal. And even when its clear they have lost they behave as though they have won. You can get into a debate about the Holocaust, and that will only be a distraction. The Holocaust does absolve Israel of her own misbehavior.
What matters is the relevant history concerning Israel as a state. If you tend to christian doctrine, then the promise and that promise in light of Christ, the Torah, not merely Israeli political machinations. Past wrongs against me don’t entitle me to engage in wrongs — each case unto it’s own sake. I would avoid side shaming and what abouts as much as possible unless they are relevant to the issue at hand.
And you are incorrect, there are plenty of articles about Muslim wrongs and countless rhetorical complaints of every kind about Africa and blacks in general. The litany of fallacious arguments, unsupportable data, small sample size to overgeneralize, have absolutely little boundary here, regardless how unsupportable, offensive, and just plain inaccurate it may be. The value is that your own integrity, and critical thinking skills will be tested and challenged and honed by engaging. On some issues, if you are an outlier, you will be double teamed, ganged, belittled, and besmirched — that’s the price. And the agendas by many of the authors will part of the environment. You will have to decide whether you want to take it and deal with it as it comes.
The primary goal for me. To be honest whether they are or not. To avoid getting into personal attacks, even when they do. See past the nonsense and stick to the issues. Avoid giving into the tactics and stay to the issues as you understand them. Careful when they sound reasonable, they are relentlessly attempting set traps. And when you don’t play the game their way or give into their antics, they will twist and churn so as to humiliate. On the issue of Israel, I would encourage treating Israel as a state and coming to some understanding how the religious plays in that role and history. Understand there are people that hate anything and all things christian and see christianity as a force of evil for more reasons other than Israel and if you can accept that some observations are valid — then you can rest comfortably. But I would avoid treating Israel as an innocent. The Jews and most Israelis that set here won’t appreciate it. You’ll have to decide whether their critique, which will be just as nasty is worth critiquing Israel for —
I tend to seek not the middle ground but that ground which is accurate, not that which is neccessarily acceptable. There are plenty of informed and intelligent people, even if deeply misguided and abiding some hurts, with whom engagement will only improve your critical thinking and ability to defend what you believe. Just know for many anything and everything is fair game — including the kitchen sink and more. watch for the hijack of your position with subtle twists designed to obfuscate.
And this despite what is not seen trust that somewhere in milue your voice will make a difference even if you never see it.
My words of encouragement –
“…Of the twenty-two(22) Southern Poverty Law Center senior program staff members, fifteen(15) are Jews. This is a numerical representation of 68%. Of the thirteen(13) Southern Poverty Law Center directors, eight(8) are Jews or have Jewish spouses. This is a numerical representation of 62%. Jews are approximately 2% of the U.S. population.* Therefore Jews are over-represented among the Southern Poverty Law Center senior program staff members by a factor of 34 times(3,400 percent), and over-represented on the Southern Poverty Law Center board of directors by a factor of 31 times(3,100 percent)…”
Source : Who Controls the Southern Poverty Law Center, thezog.wordpress.com
Yes, Morris Dees is not a Jew. Ever heard of the term “front-goy”?
important correction: the holocaust does not absolve Israel of misbehavior today.
Those “medieval crackpot Jewish doctrines” are in the Babylonian Talmud, which is studied in all Jewish religious schools (yeshivas) in and outside Israel and is highly respected. Without exaggeration we can say that Judaism = Talmud and that the Jewish mentality, even of secular Jews, is deeply formed by that scripture.
He certainly advanced the murdering of civilians.
1. your source is a worthless lunatic website. I gave their staff & it is evident that Jews are not more than 15-20%. You figures are as reliable as those about “Jewish Bolshevism”, which all turned out to be false. Moreover, they showed complete ignorance of this- and, in most cases, other historical movements.
2. Morris Dees is not a front for anyone, but a genuine (twisted) ideological leader. Such people are not puppets of any group or any identifiable human collective.
Colonel Muamar Gaddafi was going to make the entire Sahara bloom at own cost and he got bombs for it from US and company, not billions of dollars. No sense or justice in this world, just lies.
Rashida Tlaib wants to take a non-AIPAC delegation to Palestine, if Zionist MOC’s don’t stop her. Tweet from Max Blumenthal earlier today:
Rubbish. To quote what I’ve said some time earlier.
As far as Jewish ethnocentrism goes- it’s the cornerstone of their religion & identity (which has been formed from, roughly, 700 BC to 100 AD). It is not a reaction, but the very essence of self- definition of that ethno-religious group & culture. Judaism is an imaginative refurbishing of other Near Eastern religions; it does not possess its own mythology. Normative Judaism- unlike Kabbalah- is a Platonized religion in many respects similar to early Confucianism: life’s fulfillment is achieved through learning, study & mostly mental work- and not piety, nor supernatural yearnings. Early Judaism, as recorded in the Pentateuch, had not possessed that idea. Somewhere around 100-300 A.D. Jews adopted Plato’s ethic of self-cultivation through intellectual work & produced a vast literature- from contemporary perspective- of, generally, dated & sterile Behemoth nitpicking trivialities (Talmud, Responsa, ..). There are some problematic passages in the Talmud with regard to Gentiles & Christians. Babylonian Talmud was composed from ca. 200-600 AD; it has 6,500 big folio pages & its English translation runs over 15,000 pages. So- why not openly say there are a few insulting passages that reflect early medieval spirit of times? Talmud is a mixture of wisdom literature (similar to Confucian “Analects”), various superstitions on magic & astrology, exegeses on murky passages of Hebrew Bible (frequently fantastic & hilarious), and mostly a codification of Jewish law, similar to Islamic shariah (agriculture, marriage, various taboos & ceremonies, crimes & misdemeanors, food etc.)
Christianity was mentioned only a few times in this library of books, almost always in negative light.
Does anyone seriously think that your favorite Rothschilds, perhaps Gyorgy Soros or Tim Wise take instructions from retarded crackpots like these
Hey Rurik!
Ten-hut! Your break is over!
Please look at the video below, featuring an interview with Mary Tillman, the late Pat’s mother, shortly after her book, “Boots on the Ground” was released?
And as I am lifting off from Phil Giraldi’s article subtitle, and with blunt & unfriendly fire, this Mother Mary don’t wanna “Let it be,” and she pinned down a coverup (liar) from on Defense high!
Selah, uh, “shit happens” also when a fatale woman fumes.
RobinG,
Laura Ingraham on FOX is attacking these same congresswomen for being anti-Semitic.
I think she is a perfect example of the Stockholm syndrome. She knows she is being coerced – but buys that Jews are the victims.
I guess, that I want to believe that she is not totally corrupt.
Art
When deciding whom to support in the Israel-Palestine conflict, the answer is easy.
Is one side Muslim? Then support the other guys.
Jews may have many vices but they aren’t bent on imposing their own superstition on the rest of the world.
Without exaggeration we can say that Judaism = Talmud and that the Jewish mentality, even of secular Jews, is deeply formed by that scripture.
How true!
The Talmud screeches that the Jews are “special” creatures created by god.
Most Jews are not so much into the god thing — but they sure suck up that they are special!
It drives them into reckless dishonest behavior.
Art
Dr Phil Giraldi many thanks to you and to Michelle Alexander for speaking out! Keep up the good work!
Yeah you want to beleive that but when she betrays her own arguments and logic to support the Zionist Entity you have to reconsider and look at her with a wary, cynical eye. BTW, I hate her nasally voice.
i beg your pardon. The total war scenario which is not new nor invented by the union army targeted civilians means of production. I cannot recall an order to kill, kidnap, etc. civilians.
The union responded to an attack. The Jews regarding Israel, on more than one occassion were the aggressors. There is really not much by way of comparison. The North restored property.
Israel is confiscating territory
This is a purposely misleading statement – aka ‘lie’ – since none of these groups are ‘dispossessed’.
You are simply trying to normalise Israeli crimes and you count on this mostly American readership to not know such details.
Laura Ingraham? I can’t keep all these people straight. (I suppose she’s very famous for people who watch TV.)
Here are Ali Abunimah and Max Blumenthal discussing the Al Jazeera documentary about Israel Lobby subversion on U.S.
On Contact: The Lobby – USA
“… the filtering of the US, Canadian, UK political systems is so complete that only morons, religious nutcases, or psychopaths or a combination thereof even apply for the role. No person with even an ounce of self-respect would demean themselves into being such craven lackeys…”
So true, sadly.
Exhibit No 1 — Chrystia Freeland, a darling of ziocons and loyal banderite and liar: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-30/first-phone-call-trump-congratulates-guaido-becoming-president-venezuela
Comment section:
After fixing Ukraine (in a company with her beloved ziocons), Chrystia Freeland has been busy with fixing Venezuela: https://globalnews.ca/news/4890495/canada-venezuela-juan-guaido-secret-talks/
Sean has obviously not read about or understood what the British were doing during the British Mandate, to which the 1948 jewish terrorism and ethnic cleansing was a final push. Undoubtedly because such details are not in the endless Hollywood movies which are Israel’s substitute for ‘history’.
The would-be Israelis not only dispossessed Palestinians but also foreigners with long established businesses and homes there – like the Greeks in Haifa whose shipping businesses were vital to the Palestinian economy. In one night my family lost its warehouses and offices at the port – and – our house on the hill overlooking the sea. This house still stands with our furniture, paintings etc still inside, still in use by the family that stole it – as an aunt saw decades later.
These businesses were especially targeted, not only for their value but exactly because this would cripple the Palestinian economy.
“Your figures are as reliable as those about “Jewish Bolshevism”, which all turned out to be false.”
And how do you, Bardon Kaldian, know the reliable “figures” when all relevant data have been banned?
Ever heard about “Two Hundred Years Together?” This documentary about the history of Jews in Russia, a DOCUMENTARY written by a Noble Prize Laureate (and not by some miserable Anne Applebaum, an agent of the dirty Integrity Initiative, who fancied herself a “historian”) has been banned by all (ALL) publishing houses in the US & UK.
In case you do not know, facts have antisemitic bias re the Bolshevik revolution. Ask the ADL and Simon Wiesenthal Center (and other centers of pro-Jewish purity), which have been hunting after and assaulting the honest historians doing honest research in relation to WWII. The same ADL and Simon Wiesenthal and such have been in full support of Ukrainian neo-Nazi because of the unabated rabid Jewish hatred towards Russan civilization.
“She knows she is being coerced – but buys that Jews are the victims.”
— Laura Ingraham has been profiteering willingly.
Oh, that old line of BS again? People who make that moronic claim have rocks in their bonnets.
Now, while I have your attention, tell me what a “Jew” is.
I did not know that. You’d think that if he wanted to gas ’em, that would have been a prime candidate. Hitler gets several points for locking up the jerk, but loses a few for dropping the ball.
Thank you!
The base of the Likud movement is not the rich Jews who came from Europe with nutty ideas like equality in their baggage. It’s rank-and-file are the Oriental Jews who have been living among Mohammedans all along, and like Southern whites and blacks, know a lot more about them than anybody else.
Everyone’s ancestry, especially in a single region, is mixed after thousands of years. Everybody on earth would be a descendant of Charlemagne and Mohammed by now.
So David Ben Gurion is the modern Andy Jackson. Jackson is still a hero with many.
I say give the whole place back to the British and the French.
And my real issue with Israel on the land question is she is not compensating the previous holders. There are some international rules of conduct that I think she should as all other nation’s abide.
If everybody else’s crimes are, I see no reason to make an exception for 0.1%.
I suppose on a technicality that may be true. But when Wilmot Robertson wrote “The Dispossessed Majority”, he didn’t mean white Americans were literally living in exile.
That logic would apply to the entire New World as well. I’m assuming you don’t live there, or if you did, you gave your stolen land back to the aboriginals.
Thanks for sharing that, rurik. For what it’s worth, I agree totally.
Or, until recently, to people darker than Frank Sinatra.
If anybody wants evidence of lies in the service of Jews’ hatred of Christendom, here are several notable ones:
http://jaamr.com/
https://jewishvoiceforpeace.org/refugees-welcome/
https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/ideology/anti-muslim
Now, if you want to argue that the illiterate Bible-college grad George W Bush has a clearer understanding of Islam than did Theodore Roosevelt and Thomas Jefferson, have at it.
I’ll stand with the latter, and with Hilaire Belloc and George Sale. “Islamophobia” is a chic neo-Greek buzzword for common sense.
I, Mr. Ignoramus, on the topic you’re discussing (i.e., the book), ask what’s your objection? If Wally’s point is that there was a push for destruction, then why would someone not support a war effort?
I wish. I’m just a mutt.
You obviously haven’t figured out that you’ve come to the wrong place to whine and squeal like a pinched pig, nor have you a clue about how annoying your specious baloney is and how it’s counterproductive.
But knock yerself out.
Bravo.
To continue your point textual scholarship for the last 30 years has established that what we now call the Old Testament was a book written in Alexandria around 250 BC for inclusion into the Alexandrian library. This book was written by jewish scholars in Greek and translated to Hebrew, in the process vastly increasing the Hebrew vocabulary and creating its syntax. Furthermore it was compiled after approximately 2 decades of studying Greek texts from Homer onward and especially focussing on Plato’s Republic, a book which is a manual on how to create a nation, a mythology and laws out of enough true elements to be recognisable but considerably more invention so as to shape it into a useable national history and legal template. In other words how to create a believable invention – that the people it is invented for will believe in its entirety within one generation.
This is clear through the tens of thousands of borrowed themes and phrases from Greek literature and philosophy in the Old Testament. Thus this book is an invention, a fabrication whose purpose was to falsely establish an historical presence and territorial claims that neither history nor archeology bear out. And to deposit it in the most important archive of the time.
In other words a fraud.
This is no surprise to historians and scholars of the region’s history in which the hebrews barely appear and have played no role, and are undocumented; in which the claimed Kingdom of Judea did not exist except in this tribe’s imagination – and in their book. The first mention of hebrews is late and in passing, as a small marauding tribe attacking caravans that, with other such groups, were captured and dragged off to Babylon as slaves c 500. When Cyrus desired to clear Babylon of these groups and offered them passage back, most of the Hebrews refused to leave, finding Babylon too comfortable. Those that did were the fanatics, who opted to go to Jerusalem, a city founded and built by the locals, not the Hebrews….where they used Cyrus money to build a temple…in a city with many other temples….certainly NOT the Andean structure nor pomp and circumstance of Hollywood imagination.
The purported Kingdom of Judea is a Hebrew invention and did not exist as advertised today but was an ever changing situation in which this tribe would hold various villages and areas at a time until beaten back by locals. The Hebrews never managed to hold and rule this area – as is clear in their book. That is, the Hebrews were Bedouins from present day Yemen, with no rightful claim to the area, who waged on and off mini-wars to take over this lush and pleasant Palestine, named after the Palestra (the Mycenean sea peoples) that had settled there from c. 1200 BC. They really only start to appear in the histories around 300 BC and again, as a small, localised problem of no regional importance.
There are no embassies of the Kings of Judea to the Kings of Egypt or elsewhere because there was no Kingdom of Judea to recognise and make diplomatic arrangements with.
That they were always seen as a problem and negative factor by their neighbours is repeatedly recorded, not least and famously by Tacitus – a neutral Roman military scribe who recorded that they were outsiders to the area and much disliked and despised. (The modern jews call this the first anti-semitic document).
The only claim that the Hebrews have to Palestine is their own self serving claim that their God gave it to them, and that they are their God’s chosen people. [Gypsies and other nomadic tribes also believe they are their Gods’ ‘chosen people’ – it appears to be a not uncommon self affirmation among nomads]. Such a claim is laughable – but proved not laughable when uneducated far western Christians centuries later accept this propaganda as true. The eastern Christians always knew, and still know, that this is nonsense.
Let’s add to your story that few believe that Sirhan did the assassination. He was just another well chosen patsy – selected exactly because of his background…which points to jewish involvement in this murder. Motive? Why would Sirhan shoot a catholic candidate for the American presidency with no connection to his family story? No, the connection is between Israel and the Kennedys, who were opposed to Israel’s illegal nuclear bombs.
I believe that Sirhan (a Palestinian) admitted to killing RFK due to Kennedy’s rank hypocrisy about being ‘anti-war’ when it came to Viet Nam but then extremely hawkish whenever American Jews (already extremely powerful in 1968) questioned RFK about his commitment to supporting Israeli ‘security’, ignoring Palestinian pleas for justice, and affirming Israel’s precious ‘right to exist’ blah blah blah.
I recall William F. Buckley once making a similar observation (on his PBS program, ‘Firing Line’) about RFK’s inconsistent pacifism vis-a-vis US policies concerning VietNam and then Israel.
The fact is, America’s ‘Jewish Lobby’ (in its ever-shifting form) has been successfully steering America into unnecessary foreign entanglements since WWI. Thus, America has experienced an entire century of horrific and non-essential wars.
The endless quest to appease the Jewish lobby is Washington’s biggest ‘wide open’ secret–(a ‘secret’ that is well-known but not to be mentioned.)
As Joe Sobran once said (I’m paraphrasing): ‘Survival in public life requires total awareness (and deference) to the Israel Lobby but the smarts to never publicly refer to it”. So true.
It was none other than former US Senator J. William Fulbright who publicly observed that “Israel controls the Senate” not many years after JFK’s assassination. Fulbright’s reputation never recovered from this faux pas.
Not many years later, it was Pat Buchanan who noted (on the PBS program, ‘The McLaughlin Group’) that “Capitol Hill is Israeli-held territory.”
Despite the accuracy of this observation, Buchanan has been hounded by accusations of anti-Semitism ever since. When it come to the Tribe, truth is no defense.
Hindsight, Sean, isn’t necessarily 20/20, particularly when the future is yet to be determined.
If you imagine cantonments wouldn’t necessitate walls and deprivation of sovereignty wouldn’t result in uprising, you’re far more naive ~ or mendacious ~ than I had given you credit for. Your perspective may dovetail nicely with that of Benny Morris, whose duplicity has become legendary, but running interference for Israel isn’t a pastime for those who possess a conscience.
You’re more than welcome to it.
A Jew owns this particular medium. What are you doing here? Why haven’t you been thrown off yet?
Ron Unz loves me. This is know.
For his coding tells me so.
‘…My guess is there is probably a percentage of sentimental passport holding Jews who are not necessarily traitors to the US.’
I take it you’re referring to sentimental passport holding Jews who, like your father, keep a passport from their country of origin — Poland, say, or Iran.
That’d be mighty fine, of course.
‘…I’ll stand with the latter, and with Hilaire Belloc and George Sale. “Islamophobia” is a chic neo-Greek buzzword for common sense.’
No, it’s a chic, neo-Greek buzzword for bigotry. You daren’t say anything about blacks, and of course Jews are right out. Thank God there’s someone you can hate, eh?
‘I, Mr. Ignoramus…’
I’ll read that as something like I, Claudius.
Jews may have many vices but they aren’t bent on imposing their own superstition on the rest of the world.
Is this why they’re so good at not insinuating themselves into positions of authority and influence throughout the most powerful institutions in the world, and even better at not imposing their myths upon the unwashed masses?
Thanks for setting me straight. I see things much more clearly now.
We need something like the ‘troll’ button — only it should read ‘Zionist.’
Good idea!
Given their religious mandate for war by deception, it’s safe to assume quite a few here are masquerading as something other than zionists ~ more often than not as right-wing nationalists in this venue. Caesar Salad is an easy one to peg.
While I frequented usenet years ago, some individuals used to keep a list of active trolls. Perhaps we can gradually compile one for the usual suspects here.
More like ad nominem
Did you read the publisher’s foreword that I posted? If you did, you’d know that the “we” Goldmann refers to are Germans, not Jews.
Nobody’s whining. I’m having fun with Judeomaniac sickos & crackpots.
Yes , of course. Germanic tribes which had been in this region for many thousend years left a free space completely empty of Germans which was reserved only for the Jews who would come many thousend years later. All you have to tell now is that German is an jidiish language.
No such thing.
In fact, there’s no such thing as a Jewish people, so have some fun with this,
So, can you tell me why a sadistic Ziofanatic dupe would want to come to UR to have fun with Judeomaniac sickos & crackpots? You some kind of masochist or something?
Yeah, so?
You did not answer my question. Like I requested, explain your position remembering that I’m an ignoramus. I readily admit ignorance on this topic, and have my hands full of other things to do than research the topic which, nevertheless, does sound interesting. My knowledge of the German language is sufficient for technical conversation and “getting around” only. There is no way I could translate anything with any political nuance in that language.
More specifically, I find Wally’s point interesting as well as your claim that he may be lying. I trust Wally here, but don’t know what to think about your charge. However, your seeming defensiveness doesn’t help your credibility.
PS: I found your reading assignment pretty easy to translate, but I don’t get your original point.
A rare breed of mutt… one that has a sound grasp of etymology.
What’s the point of your jesting?
As it happens the conversation with the Rabbi started with my remembering an article I had read in Blackwood’s Magazine many years before which propounded the Ashkenazim are Of Khazar descent theory (before DNA testing proved that to be, substantially, rubbish). I said that it didn’t make sense to me as I understood Yiddish to be a dialect of German. Without going into the move of Jews from German territories to Poland nearly 1000 years ago the Rabbi answered as I have quoted him after noting that the great Khazar conversion theory was largely Koestler’s invention in “The Thirteenth Tribe”. I think he told me that the Khazar Royals (and maybe aristocrats I seem to recall) converted as a way of relieving the pressure between Christian Armenians and Muslim (Seljuks?). Subsequently i read that Koestler thought he could help reduce anti Semitism by demonstrating that Jews weren’t Semitic! Now we know that those Ashkenazi blue eyes and red side burns probably started creeping into the European Jewish lineage from marriages with Celts – well before the Germanic populations exploded in the form of Franks, Goths, Angles, Saxons and Vandals who invaded the Western Roman territories.
Do you have a problem with this?
Thanks for bringing up the point, but durn you for raising my curiosity about it!
On the other hand, while snooping around a bit ( a luxury I can ill afford at the moment, thank you very much), I stumbled upon this, which I’ll let the one or two who read this comment form their own opinions about since I’m still too uninformed about it to have one.:
I should have written, “I am Mr. Ignoramus.” It would have been clearer, but that meaning should have been clear from the context anyway.
Fine editor and proofreader you, Mr. After the Fact, turn out to be!! 🙂
Where die those pogroms after the Israeli war of conquest in 1967 happen? I remember having read about a Jewish woman who left Egypt in 1970! not in 1948 or in 1967, most certainly for economic and ideological reasons.
Koestler is not to be relied on if only because he wrote without the benefit of biological science – though even his points about the physical similarities with Gentile host nations required a bit of imagination. There simply wasn’t a lot of miscegenation in most of the relevant centuries. However “tribe” seems to be the right word. Einstein, who was more or less atheist referred to Jews as “my tribe”. And the Jerusalem Post I noticed recently wrote of “the tribe” which pretty well makes it a respectable as well as apt description. But I know plenty of Jews who would not regard Jews generally as their tribe.
The Hitler quote sounds plausible enough. After all the Nazis, and Hitler not least, were quite conscious of the desirability of not being seen to adopt measures which many people regarded as savage or unjust. After all, even after much bloody warfare, many concentration camps in Poland were demolished before the Red Army could capture them.
Yes, I have a problem with the inventions of your lying rabbi and your credulity. The informed opinion of a historian like Shlomo Sand cannot be compared with self serving myths of a rabbi. The old hypothesis of Rheinland Jews is simply not true as serious investigators have shown. Jews never emigrated from Germany to Poland and their relation to the Khazars seem to be well established. Why dont you read Sand’s book? He is the expert, not your rabbi. I cannot give more details now writing on a smartphone.
Thanks to Wally for raising the topic of Nahum Goldman. I am still quite ignorant of him, but I find him fascinating and worth studying. Apparently, he was a Zionist who was fond of Germany and according to the Encyclopedia Brittanica, [an] Israeli Zionist leader who was an outspoken critic of Israeli policies.
For instance, he seems to be saying that Germany was not exactly the hellhole for Jews that the propagandists would have us believe.:
Is there any wonder that his name is not exactly a household word? The plot “do” thicken, it seems.
Not entirely true. Initiative came from Germany. Not from Roosevelt.
There was a thriving Jewish community in Libya and following the 1967 war they were burned out of their homes in Tripoli, some were killed, the rest escaped to Italy and Israel. I know as I was an expat there then. I assume the same happened in other Arab countries at the time, but maybe they were driven out even earlier after the expulsion of Arabs from Palestine. Apparently the only major surviving Jewish community in the Arab world today is in Morocco. When I was there I heard some Arabs referring to others as Jews but I wasn’t sure if they were truly so or if it was just a euphemism for westernised Arabs among the traditionalists.
Typical smearing of those who say things you would not rather hear.
Sounds as if you’re making up some sort of conspiracy theory.
Have fun playing with it.
Thank you Franklin.
Brandon, why do Jews wish to obliterate the memory of the Confederacy? Is it because the Confederacy was, like Imperial Russia, a stumbling block to the progressive project that must needs be sacrificed on the altar of egalitarianism? Is that why Jews have such animus to the Russian Orthodox Church?
I am asking seriously.
I have no real opinion on that yet, and still have an open mind, but your objection makes me suspicious. However, if it matters to you whether I accept your claim, I’ll need some credible sources.
Already I’m getting the sense that the Zio-goons, fellow travelers, and apologists would rather not deal with these things and that’s all the more reason for me to look into the matter.
Thank again, Wally!
Thanks to PG, too.
A bit more muddied than we’ve been led to believe.
True, and the whole fraud seems to run so deep that no one will ever get to the bottom of the particulars. Fortunately, we don’t have to because all we really need to know is that it’s “lies from top to bottom.” The rest is details. Fascinating and consistently damning, but details.
Thanks for that information
If you check you will find that most Jews had already been expelled from Egypt before 1970, first wave in 1948 and another following the 1967 war. Iraq seems to be another Arab country where Jews were persecuted following the 1967 war. They had already been expelled, or left of their own accord, from most Arab countries before the six day war.
I guess you could say they left for economic reasons as they had their properties confiscated, were kicked out of jobs, had severe restriction placed on them, some interned in camps, brutalised, killed and tortured. But don’t forget that feelings ran high in the Arab world following the similarly brutal expulsion of Palestinians from their own lands and following the embarrassing loss of the six day war by a combined force of several Arab states, so the mobs vented their rage and frustration on the remaining Jews in their midst as they failed to take Tel Aviv in record time with their numerically superior force as their state propaganda had led the public to believe. The public mood throughout the Arab world went from one of overwhelming overconfidence and euphoria to utter gloom, doom and depression within a week so you can guess what happened to any Jews still left there.
That one is best ignored in most cases. Typical Zioapologist complete with laughably smug certainty of its position. Obviously thinks its cleverly sowing doubt and uncertainty.
I’ve informed the whizzing dizzard that I have no use for its transparent and predictable malarky, but it keeps pestering me anyway with Poolitzer-grade cringeworthy bilge.
Ghandi is supposed to have quipped, when asked what he thought about Western civilization, that he thought it would be a good idea.
Both were right.
Why I’m shocked! Shocked, I tell ya!
They wouldn’t do that, would they? 😉
PS: Thanks!
For me, that’s a huge key. All of their BS is so obviously self serving that it’s easily obvious to even a most obtuse moron such as myself. It positively begs people to examine the claims instead of accepting them at face value.
Furthermore, how can anyone claiming such high levels of intelligence think that layer upon layer of fantasy wouldn’t crumble to dust eventually?
Well?
There was this affair with ship loaded with Jews and US not accepting them.
I do have a book entirely about this affair only.
If I find it I will let you know.
I “heart” you too, geokat!
A right is a claim that you can enforce.
Way back in comment-thread passage of time, comment # 50’s medicinal author, ‘Jewish minds Trump’s Zionism,’ prescribed: “Humans must develop a common language, a common understanding, and tools capable to find, identify and classify the various species of the fungus known as Zion. Unless identity by name, place, and capability is known, and unless the infectious cycle is understood, the Zionist infestations will continue to grow and expand..”
Hm. Where have you gone, Jewish Minds Trump Zionisn? Re; To your scientific words, quoted above, I say, Heaven & disease-infected peace-on-Earth holds a place for you!” *
As the global Zionist fungus-infestation proliferates almost anonymously, ordinary human life inevitably becomes doubly panful.
In the USA, it is a ticket to near career- martyrdom for worldly experienced men, for example, Dr. P. Giraldi, who try to identify and arrest the infectious “fungus known as Zion.”
Likely, this particular “Dr. Phil” is vexed and tormented in all sorts of retributive ways on account of his attempts (written in English) that names and exposes before all America the root of the “infectious cycle.”
As I have already said what I know to date at U.R.-comments, I’d really appreciate another house-call “Second Coming” here, physician, JmTZ. Thanks very much, and naz drowie!
* Paraphrase of the Simon and Garfunkel 1969 song, “Mrs. Robinson.”
Nahum Goldman “and I was a Zionist since childhood”
Jew children are abused and terrorized from childhood – they are told that humanity is out to get them – they are taught to fear and hate humanity from the get go.
The Jewish child’s blank mind is quickly filled with hurtful confrontational messages from the Talmud. Is it any wonder that they are incapable of being rational about Zionist Israel?
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
You forgot the facts that for over 70 years , the possibilities of some kind of adjustments between Palestine and Jews have been derailed many times over by the extremists sections of the Jewish political powers . Oslo was the latest victim of one of those many attempts. Or may be Annapolis . It is akin to demands made on America after Iarq war, follow it up with up another war. Syrian war is not about Syria per Israel it is about Iran. Well 2014 Gaza was about Iran. May be then Iran war would be about Pakistan . Then Pakistan war would be about Indonesia and Saudi Arabia because of Islam . Then islam would be targeted because it has anti emetic messages. Then back to Syria and L:Libya- give us Golan because Syria doesn’t exists . Int is like stealing the liver and the kidney from the injured Palestinians because they wont survive as an intact person anymore.
Palestine peace process since 1947 Nov UN vote has been nothing but stalling and advancing game perfected by Zionist.
After each and every prevarication and betrayal , a new reality is created .But that new re;laity is not stable It gives rise to new rem,and from the Jews . US UK cave in . World follows. A new set of demand is created to create another new set of demand. The cycle spins on
True, and in that regard,
Tsigantes, at #361 above, wrote,
The knowledge of which he notes, I suspect, may be a reason why the Bolshies went after the Russian Christians before turning Western Christians against themselves, and I further suspect that Muslims probably knew, and still know, of their nonsense and that may explain why they’re so vilified by the Western press today.
Wally cited the quote from Goldmann as proof that Jews are generally destructive, with the strong implication that the “we” of Goldmann’s statement meaning Jews. This is demonstrably untrue. Any person reading the quote within its context can see that.
Thanks for this on writing of OT. Do you know more about development of Hebrew language?
Well, what?
There’s a never ending supply of highly embellished tear-jerking myths, while on the other hand, incidents such as the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty that are brushed aside as mere mistake sby Zio-fanatics who told me exactly that.
I have no doubt that books about it were not only written but made easily available accompanied by rave reviews. Ensure, please that it’s not fiction.
Whether he was a patsy or not or wasn’t even in the hotel when Kennedy was shot, that’s the story of a Christian family who’d lived in Jerusalem as far back as the records went.
Who killed RFK? Who cares.
Yale and a Harvard MBA is not an illiterate bible college grad. You’ve fallen for hate YT Jewish propaganda
Give your property back to whatever people lived there 2,000 years ago.
Give it back to the Turks. They did a pretty good job for about 800 years.
Russia can take over the job of protecting the few Christians left.
JS wisely reflected, noted: “The knowledge of which he notes, I suspect, may be a reason why the Bolshies went after the Russian Christians before turning Western Christians against themselves…,”
Hey Brother Jacques!
Preface: Bolshies dead, but are not incapacitated.
Am grown tired of both EliteComminc and Bardon Kaldian’s arsehole routines here, and I am very pleased to repost your important Solzhenitsyn-style insight, above.
Here, during mid-20th century America, the criminally intelligent Jewish Zionists and their upper caste goyim “fellow travelers” realized the vital benefits of developing a nationwide faculty of totally loyal Christian Zionists.
The incredible & flexible Protocol-plan projected that American Christian Zionist fanatics would not need barbaric physical persecution as did Lenin’s post-October Revolution’s mass of Russian Orthodox (counter revolutionary) clergy & believers got!
Not surprisingly, Jacques, their deviate plan worked!
Nonetheless, I propose that there is a rather hot & unpublicized spiritual-war that’s transpiring between U.S. followers of “The Christ,” for one example, Brother Nathanael Kapner’s outnumbered encampment, and agin’, for an opposite example, Pastor John Hagee’s “golden calf” horde.
For me, a big question is: Will there come a time in our “Homeland’s” discouraging days, when the ruling Neoconservative “Bolshies” violently let loose hordes of Christian Zionists against diminishing numbers of American Christians who refuse to do homage to Israel?
America’s upcoming Zio Media-controlled presidential election campaign would greatly backfire by a national opening to the Orthodox warnings & INFLUENCE (!) of Russia’s Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. *
Thanks, Jacques, and continue to be wisely unflappable!
* I persist to torture myself by upholding a residual “belief” that international Jewry actually allows ‘Merkin voters a say on critical domestic & foreign policies which are actually off limits to my “Homeland’s” presidential elections.
The White male hatred is getting very serious. Affirmative action discrimination, unceasing vilification of White men in education media and government; the Jews and liberals have done everything they could without violence.
I wonder what the next step will be.
Wally is correct this time.
Let us continue quoting Nahum Goldmann’s book. Clearly you can see, this is not Germans of Wilhelm. This is communism, which had taken the agenda of revolutionary Freemasons, the Mizraim and Memphis lodges. The connections to Jews, especially certain bankers, are there. This is exactly what the, in a way, falsified document the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion described, and what the martinist leader Papus warned the Czar about, and what the theosophist leader Blavatsky warned about. There was a dangerous conspicary for creating the new order, a global new order. It exactly involved destroying all pillars of the existing society. The same program was already in Weishapt’s Illuminati. It means infiltration and take over. It tried to destroy king, nation, religion, family as these were identified the pillars. It implies takeover of education, media, academia. Banks and politicians they already had, and who had the banks and politicians you may guess. But communists tried this later also, but without the banks they could not succeed. Please read the following paragraphs, it will be quite clear who are the we: it is the conspiracy and the author was, who?, yes, first of all a Zionist. There was a plan A to give Palestine to Germany, but then it was given to England in the WWI.
“The forces preserving traditional society are “free market capitalism” in the social economic realm, and “democracy” in the mental political realm. The capitalist free market does not fight against the old economic order, nor does democracy lead a fierce hot battle against the forces of reaction which oppose the new order, therefore our transformative work will be imposed through the unifying principle of the militaristic spirit, the negative task of destroying the old established order will be completely solved and finished only when all the human masses are all forcibly collectivised as uniformed soldiers under imposed mass-conformity of new order culturing.”
“After destruction of the old order, construction of the new order is a larger and more difficult task.”
“We will have torn out the old limbs from their ancient roots in deep layers, social norms will be lying disorganised and anarchic so they must be blocked against new cultural forms and social categories naturally re-emerging. The general masses will have been first persuaded to join as equals in the first task of destroying their own traditional society and economic culture, but then the new order must be forcibly established through people again being divided and differentiated only in accordance with the new pyramidal hierarchical system of our imposed global monolithic new world order.”
“Capitalism must be condemned as a fundamental misfortune caused by the wealth of capitalist power exploiting the false separation between the high rulers and the oppressed exploited masses. The masses must be induce to repudiate the concept of personal wealth and personal rights, this second task will also be solved only by virtue of the great guiding principle of the subordinating militaristic spirit in which superior ranks impose order on inferiors, new world order: “which will bring the true aristocratic principle of “might is right” in the those who can rule – shall rule”.
From the book/Manifesto, Der Geist des Militarismus, Stuttgart 1915, by Nahum Goldmann. From the English translation housed in the collection of the Leo Baeck Institute, p.37 – 38
In general you are right and the Zionists seem to be in an ascendancy. Palestinians are in a terrible situation and are not much liked by other Arabs who are fed up with the long term refugees living in their own countries. Still, over the years, there have been some defeats for the Zionists too. Israel did give up the Sinai which it occupied following its last war with Egypt, it was beated back in its last war in Lebanon, and it has failed to achieve in Syria what it has done in Libya and Iraq through its US and NATO proxies. So maybe the situation is not as bad as you paint it, although it is bad enough. We’ll just have to wait and see how it develops further in that most volatile region.
I could write some more hopeful comments but they would be mere speculations at the moment (re: Trump’s original promises to pull out of the Midddle East and work closely with Putin to solve global problems – not much of that yet).
That would have been about 4,500 BC
Going forward, please cite your sources:
https://thebridgelifeinthemix.info/history/blueprint-todays-world-revolution/
You have not read this book or been to the Leo Baeck Institute, I assume.
“That logic would apply to the entire New World.”
There is only one tribe that squeals about its superior morality, builds hideous holohaux museums, and profits by proclaiming its “incomparable sufferings” and “eternal victimhood” — while robbing and murdering the native population.
Your lot need to make a choice — either you are the heroic and independent fighters for some superior mythology or you are the profiteering scoundrels demanding from the world sympathy for your “incomparable sufferings.” It does not help your claims that zionists have been scheming, successfully, for the criminal Wars for Jewish Lebensraum while Israeli have been killing the imprisoned Palestinian civilians en masse, including small kids and teens.
Your thuggish organizations like the ADL, AIPAC, and the Simon Wiesenthal Center have been quite good at spooking and bribing the morally-weak officials in the US/EU’ governments that allow the “appropriation” of the taxpayers’ money for your la-la land of religious fanatics and supremacist psychopaths.
How many times do I need to request that you explain your position in terms an ignoramus such as myself can understand?
How the (bleep) am I supposed to determine the context? Since you keep making claims without explanation, you are losing your case. And please note that every time that you do that, your credibility diminishes. Right now, I’m just writing off your claims as bogus.
So far, Wally wins and I have some suspicions about where you’re coming from.
Thanks for that!
I posted a link to the book. It isn’t long. Why not just read it, rather than relying on me to convey its meaning to you?
You can write off my claims if you like; I don’t really care. The point is that the link to the book is there and anyone can see what it says.
No, obviously, your buddy, Rag was NOT refering to the 1948 borders !
He said: “There are more in Israel proper than in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt and Saudi Arabia combined.”
But according to the reference above, the number of Palestinians in “Israel proper” is 1,57milion which is of course much less than the 5.85 million in Arab countries.
If on the other hand, you add the Palestinians in the State of Palestine 4,91millon+ 1,57million in the Israeli “proper” than his sentence is correct as far as that goes; but that is exactly what I was objecting to! He’s implicitly adding State of Palestine into Israel “proper!” And that is incorrect !
To paraphrase Dean Wormer for both of you: “devious, obnoxious, and ignorant, is no way to go through life, son !”
Admittedly it was the best part of 30 years ago that I had the conversation with the Reform rabbi who was also a history lecturer at a leading secular university and a popular figure amongst his Church of England school contemporaries from the days before Jewish secondary schools.. Your “lying rabbi” only tells me about you. As no one who sees Ashkenazi Jews with obviously non ME features like blue eyes and hair colour that can even be red can possibly doubt the European admixtures it is hard to see what your point is. Of course if you actually know many Jews you would recognise a number of quite common features including short legs, long backs, noses (with what is the less clearly Jewish nose being common amongst Armenians – although I may here be showing I haven’t looked obsessively enough), blue/grey eyes etc but, if you want to argue you should try reading a bit more than the odd review of Sand’s book. Sand is a European and French history scholar so I recommend for one who doesn’t read much and has a short concentration span
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Invention_of_the_Jewish_People?wprov=sfla1
Also https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Khazar_hypothesis_of_Ashkenazi_ancestry?wprov=sfla1
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genetic_studies_on_Jews?wprov=sfla1
I don’t think it leaves my idea that it was Celtic girls grabbing young Jewish merchants in the Rhineland that started the line of matrilineal Ashkenazim in good shape, but who cares? Only mad Zionists and trivial people like you with your antisemitic obsession about lying Jews it seems.
The opposite. Hitler behaving sensibly within his confining world view.
No, no, a Daughter of the Pilgrims like you ought to know that Creation took place on 23rd October 4004BC.
“You have not read this book or been to the Leo Baeck Institute, I assume.”
There is a reference to the book. You do not need to read a book to use a quote, like
“the reports of my death of my death are greatly exaggerated”, Mark Twain, no matter where
you copied it from and it is totally irrelevant if you visited an institute where the original text is kept. If you claim the quote is not in the book, then we may talk. About the beginning of my comment, it
is not a quote and I do not put a list of references to something I studied for tens years and confirmed to be true. The real issue is that you claimed that we was Germans in the book, but it is a Zionist who tried to convince William II of Germany to support Zionists by putting the conspiracy to a militaristic form, but as Willem was an aristocrat, naturally that text was not to his liking. It is just the same old Weishaupt-Freemason-Communist-Zionist text with slight touch of the military spirit.
“State of Palestine” (!?)
let’s stop using words that have no real meaning
I imagine that with that expression refers to the ghettos where Palestinians live fenced, without civil rights and under military domination
“Palestine” no longer exists, it ceased to exist long ago, what exists are the Palestinians who are considered “untermenshen” (subhumans) by the people that have political and military power
and in the ghettos -as it always was- there is a local administration, just like in the prison camps, and as in the prisons there are prisoners who are entrusted by the prison administration with certain tasks: the kapos
Yeah, great point annamaria ! I forgot to mention criminals and people who are compormised; they are all more than welcome in all forms of governments.
The reason why this is so is that when the deep states needs them to do something, these politicians will never disappoint. Like the story of Ted Kennedy; he knew of course that his entire past was being held like the sword of Democles over his head, and if he ever invoked their wrath, they could lop him off with one fell swoop. This is the story of many politicians in the west, but in “semi-democratic” countries like in eastern Europe all parties will join forces to completely block anyone with a clean record from even approaching politics.
These people are of course complete whores, because they know full well the risk that they carry in going into politics in the first place.
What would the chance be that Ms Freeland, aware of her own familial history, have anything positive to say about Palestinians for instance, when she would surely know that she could immediately be buried in accusations about her not being forthright about her grandfather’s role in WWII?
If it ever came to that, she might consider invoking the now famous Harvard Lawschool, Squaw Warren, defense of claiming that no matter what the facts are, her particular family folclore always knew her grandfather to have been a high cheek-boned journalist.
(zzZigh) The little Wizard of Oz complained: “Only mad Zionists and trivial people like you with your antisemitic obsession about lying Jews it seems.”
Uh…, ready, get SNL set, and “Lying” Jews, scramble!
Fyi, I “obsess” over truth-telling Jew, & deposed Senator, Al Franken, who spoke and wrote about getting an accurate Odigo message which forewarned him & family about the coming 9/11 tower attacks!
Refer to Al’s having “groped” an unwanted truth, below?
Only in the ‘Dictionary for Thugs’ ….lol
The original poster’s many partial truths are tantamount to lies. A simple example:
The reality is at history.com:
ORIGINS OF THE SIX-DAY WAR
A series of border disputes were the major spark for the Six-Day War. By the mid-1960s, Syrian-backed Palestinian guerillas had begun staging attacks across the Israeli border, provoking reprisal raids from the Israel Defense Forces.
In April 1967, the skirmishes worsened after Israel and Syria fought a ferocious air and artillery engagement in which six Syrian fighter jets were destroyed.
In the wake of the April air battle, the Soviet Union provided Egypt with intelligence that Israel was moving troops to its northern border with Syria in preparation for a full-scale invasion. The information was inaccurate, but it nevertheless stirred Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser into action.
In a show of support for his Syrian allies, he ordered Egyptian forces to advance into the Sinai Peninsula, where they expelled a United Nations peacekeeping force that had been guarding the border with Israel for over a decade.
MIDEAST TENSIONS ESCALATE
In the days that followed, Nasser continued to rattle the saber: On May 22, he banned Israeli shipping from the Straits of Tiran, the sea passage connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba. A week later, he sealed a defense pact with King Hussein of Jordan.
As the situation in the Middle East deteriorated, American President Lyndon B. Johnson cautioned both sides against firing the first shot and attempted to garner support for an international maritime operation to reopen the Straits of Tiran.
The plan never materialized, however, and by early June 1967, Israeli leaders had voted to counter the Arab military buildup by launching a preemptive strike.
Thanks, CO! I like the way you mix humor with your insights, which are always spot-on. I agree about the two Zio-trolls you mentioned as well.
If you communicate with BK, let it know that it forgot to mention Fatima’s sandals in its sappy list of Izzie benefits to the world. I’d be happy to forego all claimed bennies from that bunch if they’d all just go away and leave the rest of us alone. (Does that sound too “Hitlerish” and if so, what would be wrong with that since I wouldn’t go so far as to ship ’em away on luxury liners?)
So well stated that it bears repeating,
Your version nadily passes the smell test. Andy’s stinks. Thank you.
As younger dumb goyim-man, I read Hunter S. Thompson’s large collection of “letters,” and much less literarily, I adapted his style of biting humor, without the fusillade of “curse” words.
So “fuck” all the trolls, including the M.I.A. Sam The Sham Shama and InZitatus!
Would be justice if (one day) the Wall Street “Doughboy$” need to ship their precious sons & daughters overseas, and join the IDF in upcoming battles against Hezbollah and Iran Qud forces?
While I share your sentiments towards that foul creature, we do not share the same pleasure at his fate. There is no heaven and there is no hell, so that demon in human flesh has skipped nonchalantly into oblivion without paying for his sins, while his daughter remains to continue his legacy.
No – justice would have been served marginally better, had he continued to live with the torment of cancer prolonging his agony for decades to come, one brain cell at a time. Even then, one lifetime is insufficient retribution. Perhaps the Buddhists have it right and there is reincarnation where he will continually return to this plane of existence interminably throughout eternity to suffer at the hands (or crushed under the feet) of the reincarnated countless souls that he has tormented during his miserable existence this time around.
I feel no satisfaction from his departure. Had he died in a Vietnamese prison, the world would have been spared so much sorrow. The fact that he didn’t, adds to the proof of the non-existence of any benevolent deity, mysterious or not.
Well spotted Sir! Obviously the “concisely should have had “though inaccurately” added. But I don’t think you were necessarily right about obfuscation. The thought occurs that he really thinks of Eretz Israel, or at least mandated Palestine, as “Israel proper”. Not even unlikely when I recall hearing Daniel Pipes say “I don’t call them settlements: I call them Israeli towns”.
Great comment there!
Good rule to keep in mind…
“
Yet people have faith; where do they get it?
No question!
Thanks, we’re done here.
I have read several reviews of Sand’ s book. Your remark that he’s a historian of Europe and France is very common and is repeated the whole time by people who haven’t read his books. I have read two of his books. I dont know why you assume that I didn’t read the books when it’s clear that I read the one I spoke about. I believe that tells a lot about you. You havent read his books, or?
I dont really care about Wikipedia links. I’ve read serious articles, non -political, about the Rheinland theory which was invented by one man and shown later to be most probably false. I’m not interested in dealIng with your obsession with Antisemitismus.
Gave some serious thought on the LBJ administration’s “Best & Brightest” warmongers and of course in comparison to Trump’s least & Zionist, Bolton and Pompeo.
In comfortable sanctuary and enjoying continental-distance from the largely drafted (G.I.) Vietnam War front, Lyndon Johnson’s “men” eventually learned about General Giap’s forces will to fight.
Fyi, post-Vietnam war, perhaps late-1970’s, on TV news show, “60 Minutes,” I watched victorious General Giap speak to Dan Rather(?) about the spirit of his “boots on the ground.”
Giap humbly explained that all his troops needed to persist in fighting was a ‘”bowl full of rice,” and in contrast to the American soldiers, he said, “Unmotivated, they didn’t want to get out of their jeeps.”
Point here is that I doubt the Israeli Lowerachy and our “Best & Brightest” Neoconservatives would ever dare to reveal the intense fighting spirit of Hezbollah and Iranian Quds forces.
Nonetheless, below is linked a pretty truthful Haaretz article on lessons to be learned (by Israelis) from America’s dreadful Vietnam war experience. *
https://www.haaretz.com/life/television/.premium-what-israelis-can-learn-from-the-vietnam-war-1.5629713
* Pre-Desert Shield/Storm implementation by President G.H.W. Bush, I shudder to recall his open coercing of ‘Merkins to “get over” their Vietnam War timidity, and get on track for new imperial war.
Selah, look out Mother Rosencrance, ‘cus here comes courageous Benji Gantz!
What is the “Rheinland theory… invented by one man”? And who was the man? I did a quick search and found this:
http://lawrenceschiffman.com/history-and-genetics-ashkenazic-jewry-in-the-rhineland
Comment?
BTW neither I nor the Rabbi I quoted were propounding any Rhineland [or Rheinland] theory. I was merely quoting a small item of information which confirmed rather neatly my supposition that Ashkenazi Jews were much more closely associated with Europeans than Khazars. It seems inherently likely that there were trading posts on the Rhine which some young male Jewish merchants would have reached not much later than the Roman legions. Greg Cochran and others have emphasised the intermarriage that occurred in Italy, especially northern Italy I think, but this doesn’t exclude intermarriage with Celts since Celts sacked Rome centuries before the Germans invaded.
BTW it doesn’t matter to me at all what the biological ancestry is of the tribe that now controls Palestine. Does it matter to you? If so why?
LOL. What a lucky escape. Was his indirect quotation wrong though? Is the text he quoted really not in the book?
If so, you should crow about it. On the other hand, if the quote is in the book – man up, admit you were wrong, gain at least some credibility through your defeat – you need some pretty bad.
Jacques Sheete non-triangulating affirmation: “No question!”
By jeezuz, JS.
Merkins were taught to think Mike Dukakis foolish for his presidential TV campaign ad that featured him inside a tank, piloting, and wearing an over size combat helmet.
Personally, what a reverse MAGA-riot might (?) breakout thru the “Homeland” if Lindsey Graham runs for POTUS, and he wears a US Army fatigue shirt, replete with an Israeli Star of David “Distinguished Service” patch, sewn upon his slumped shoulder sleeve.
Personally, I think Nikki Haley would look very cute dressed as Zio candidate, “G.I. Jane.” Hubba-hubba, Jacques? Well, phooey, I’d take her over Madeline Albright anytime!
Meanwhile, back at the ranch:
Israel would seem to be very concerned that we stay in Syria.
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/us-r … 1080054048
I’m sure she’ll get her way. After all, what boss man says…
‘Not even unlikely when I recall hearing Daniel Pipes say “I don’t call them settlements: I call them Israeli towns”.’
The sickening thing is that he doesn’t call them ‘Jewish towns,’ even though that’s what they are.
After all, Israel is twenty percent Christian and Muslim — but rest assured: no Christians or Muslims are allowed to move into those ‘towns.’
Israel is not a mere act of national chauvinism — though that would be morally questionable right there. It’s an act of religious and pseudo-racial chauvinism. It’s as if Ulster frankly built Protestant-only housing developments — and built them in the Irish Republic, and drove Catholics off the land in order to do it.
‘…The reality is at history.com:..’
Zionist.
I already informed you that my plate is quite full. That oughta tell you why I won’t read it any time soon.
FYI, I’m asking for an explanation of your reasoning, not relying on you for anything, which is something I would never consider doing.
You must care to some degree or you wouldn’t have made the claim in the first place, worded it so strongly in the second, and answered me in the third.
I don’t need you to tell me what the point is especially when you’ve failed so miserably in answering the point I raised, i.e., the question I asked.
I think our discussion, such as it was, is ended. Have a nice evening.
‘@Sean
A right is a claim that you can enforce.
Only in the ‘Dictionary for Thugs’ ….lol’
That is the sort of moral imbecilism those who would defend Israel are reduced to.
If only America wasn’t so culpable. I only wish this was all like Burma’s latest atrocity, and I could watch, and go ‘tut tut.’
Colin Wright said: “If only America wasn’t so culpable.”
Yes, Colin, imagine! And like the late-John Lennon sang, “imagine there’s no AIPAC.”
The majority of Americans resist knowing it, but regrettably, they gotta’ do what lyin’ Israel tells them to do.
Thank you!
My reaction to learning that Khazar ancestry made a very substantial contribution to all or some subgroups of Ashkenazim would be about as excited as my reaction to learning, via a National Geographic or History Channel program about the people (in two quite separate waves, the former including people 2 metres tall, the second much smaller) whose burial grounds were found this century in the desert of Niger where for two long periods in the last 10,000 years there was a freshwater lake. A dinosaur specialist discovered Gobero where first the Kiffian culture and, after the rains came back, the Tenererean people and culture enjoyed what might well have been the Garden of Eden if only the deity hadn’t fiddled round unable to decide what name to adopt and what people to choose as his activists. See
https://paulsereno.uchicago.edu/discoveries/people_of_the_green_sahara/the_gobero_story
My reaction to learning that Khazar ancestry made a very substantial contribution to all or some subgroups of Ashkenazim would be about as excited as my reaction to learning, via a National Geographic or History Channel program about the people (in two quite separate waves, the former including people 2 metres tall, the second much smaller) whose burial grounds were found this century in the desert of Niger where for two long periods in the last 10,000 years there was a freshwater lake. A dinosaur specialist discovered Gobero where first the Kiffian culture and, after the rains came back, the Tenererean people and culture enjoyed what might well have been the Garden of Eden if only the deity hadn't fiddled round unable to decide what name to adopt and what people to choose as his activists. See
https://paulsereno.uchicago.edu/discoveries/people_of_the_green_sahara/the_gobero_story
https://paulsereno.uchicago.edu/discoveries/people_of_the_green_sahara/the_gobero_story
And in other news, serving master is leading to the end of one of the main tools of our global power.
‘UK, France and Germany create payments system to trade with Iran’
It’s also worth noting that the BBC actually managed to write the entire article discussing this without once referring to Israel. I’d say they rate a gold star.
In brief, their history from Babylon to the “gas chambers” is pure horse shit.
Dear Wizo,
No one cares where the Jews came from but the Jews.
They have been writing about themselves for 2000 yrs. trying to figure out where they came from.
Every week there is a new Jewish ”discovery” about where they came from.
And they still don’t know where they came from.
They will never settle on where they came from because they came from everywhere and nowhere. They were a traveling tribe that had no country and picked up religious adherents as they moved from country to country for centuries.
As anyone can see there are Black African Jews and Asian Jews and Russian/Mongol Jews and Semitic Jews and mixed breed European Jews and Latino Jews and Heinz 57 Jews.
There is no ‘distinct’ Jew. No ‘distinct ‘ peoplehood’. No ‘ancient” people any more ancient than any other people.
I thought 6,000 BC?
That Crispus quote is excellent, jacques!
And it only applies to the ‘innocent’ going into politics. The current system filters all these people right out (or right through) when they have to perform on the Weinstein casting couch of AIPAC to even be running for office.
Seated upon a throne stamped “Made in Israel,” the Wizard of Oz, pushed, forced one out, resulting in this plop-hawk down: “A dinosaur specialist discovered Gobero where first the Kiffian culture and, after the rains came back, the Tenererean people and culture enjoyed what might well have been the Garden of Eden…”
(zzzZigh) Boycott Oz.
The reality is at history.com
Nah. The reality is in what Israeli generals who waged the ’67 offensive said:
So much for “history” dot con.
Mr. Unz,
I’m uncertain as to why the latest comments I’ve attempted to publish are “marked as spam.”
Any assistance would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.
Hmm – why are men in the dog house? It is women who kill babies.
What is with feminist women — now Femmies demand that they can kill their babies as they are being born?
These women are drunk with hedonistic she power – they are off the moral chart – they are taking humanity backwards – the nerve of these lowlife people.
They tell us that it is the choice of “a woman and her doctor” to take the life of a child at birth.
BULL SHIT! In a sane moral culture, NO ONE gets to do that. Not a women, not a doctor, together or single. (Maybe three doctors.)
Life is sacred – period! The more we distance ourselves from Christianity – the more self-indulgent and selfish we get – the lower we decent into unhappiness.
Art
You must be very stupid. Any time someone wants to dismiss you as a cranky Semite they only have to point to this where you say that a Rothschild about whom you knew virtually nothing was appropriately dispossessed of his property and locked up and that you either think killing him would have been OK or are willing to sound as though you do.
You and I might just take the detached interest that one invests in say the discovery of lots of planet like objects comparable to Pluto or fossils of a hominid species hitherto unknown but you would be wrong to say that no one but the Jews cares where they came from as a moment’s reflection would tell you. Even countering the mad claims that Israel (or, particularly, Samaria and Judaea) are their promised land attracts such an interest. I think it’s fair to say that they would be of no more consequence than the gypsies if it wasn’t for the Ashkenazic Jews and remnants of the Iberian Sephardic Jews who became associated with them quite a long time ago. You don’t need to read beyond UR threads to see just how many non Jews care where they came from and want to assert the importance of their supposed Khazar ancestors. What I do see opening up is interesting research into the history of Jews as proselytisers as I have always accepted the standard idea that Judaism is/was a non proselytizing religion. It stands to reason that in times of weakness their leaders would have been more willing to welcome newcomers though in times of scarcity there might be resistance to adding to the numbers who could expect to share limited supplies. Beyond such generalities what might be the facts? Jewish numbers seem to have gone backwards for most of a thousand years from the 1st century AD and I can’t think of any charismatic Jewish proselytizing figure, even on a small scale.
Sorry, I don’t know about the development of the Hebrew language except that at the time of Jesus it had a very limited vocabulary which is why Jesus taught and spoke in Greek, which was the lingua franca throughout the eastern Roman empire. Supposedly it was not possible to convey all that he was saying in Hebrew. Whether Jesus knew Hebrew is another question since he was not from Judea but Nazareth in Galilee. which was separated from Judea by the country of Samaria, home of the Samaritans who were not jews. He was also a Greek citizen, as they called it then, i.e. Roman, which was why he had to be tried by Pontius Pilate and not internally by the Pharisees in Jerusalem.
Well it would have been forgivable for those highminded but primitive worthies who founded Harvard for the education of your ancestors in 1636 to teach a rough approximation like 6000BC but with the superior analytical tools available to him ony a few decades later 23rd October 4004BC was established by Bishop Ussher.
Once a parasite always a parasite
What a douche bag this philo-jew Andrew Mathis is. First of all, the book he demands that Wally read is not even available online (“This item is not available online ( Limited – search only) due to copyright restrictions.”). Then Mathis claims that this jewish author wrote “a book supporting the German war effort during WWI” based on its forward. I guess no one else here is fluent in German, because the first time I read it it was clear that Mathis’s stupid forward doesn’t say or imply anything close to what he is claiming:
Here is my translation:
So this jew came to Germany and learned to write German so well that not only is this alone is proof of him being a German first, and hardly jew at all, but that Germany should be honored by his writing it.
Then, caught in his lie, Mathis slithers away like a snake. What a douche bag.
@Wally: Are these the kind of people you have to deal with at Codoh?
Rabbi Reichorn, Chief Rabbi in France, in 1859, told us Israel’s story:
This worship of Israel will make of USA history’s next Easter Island.
It will destroy itself in worship of a false god.
I don’t normally read your comments but this was addressed to me. However let me be clear I wouldn’t have expected one with your mind set to have found any interest in the conversational offering I was making to one whose mind had not been shown to be as hopelessly disordered as yours which still seems to take comfort from thinking that a one time Fulbright Scholarship to Lesser Ruritania provides some proof of sanity and balance.
FWIW I hoped to provide some indication by example of where I placed interest in researches into Jewish racial origins. It’s called civil conversation.
It was said to be at a funeral in Prague in 1869 in case you have forgotten where you got this juicy bit of rubbish that you wallow in. But why do you believe it was said by any sane Jew? Don’t tell us that you are just echoing the mad Henry Makow.
Hey, you don’t know JS, but you got the stupid part right! What makes you so special?
Yeah, well, I bet “Maddy” wouldn’t have either us us even if she could “handle” both of us! 😉
LOL!
Now you have some idea of why the Whizz is best ignored. It is amusing that he obviously thinks he’s clever though. If he really were, like our long lost “Bud,” Sam the Divine Maven, then it may be fun to mock him.
Jesus, the Galilean and our Lord Christ, spoke Aramaic.
Do you know the diff between a definite and an indefinite article?
Do you know what a credible source is? FYI risible does not mean credible.
Thanks for the laughs.
Your translation is more polished than mine was, and I was wondering what I missed since it didn’t make sense to me that he would use it to justify his claim. I did smell a rat though, and thanks for clarifying the issue.
Typical, isn’t it?
You seem to be implying that there’s at least on insane one. Careful wit da antee-Semutizm there, Bucko!
Close, but I’d date it from the myth that their G-wd created the world in 6 days, to the present, including the HS that they are the chosen.
It’s too bad, since all they have to do is ask a dumb goy such as myself. ‘Ol Jacques knows from whence they hail, and so does the goddess, Cloacina.
I already used my “Agree” button.
Actually, you’re done here.
Let me explain.: Ihre Glaubwürdigkeit ist Null.
“Occupation is 9/10 ownership.”
First, renfro sharply noted, “Every week there is a new Jewish ”discovery” about where they came from.” and afterward, Jacques Sheete comically responded: “It’s too bad, since all they have to do is ask a dumb goy such as myself. ‘Ol Jacques knows from whence they hail, and so does the goddess, Cloacina.”
Frozen & broken Scranton greetings, renfro and J.S.!
Video below, fyr, Brother Nathanael Kapner amusingly examined the case of Trump’s hostile downsizing of his corpulent & longtime NJ ally, Chris Christie, and how in particular, the Kushner family’s Jewish tainted bloodline is traceable to White House staffing & formation of political policy priorities
Maybe one fine day, the popular web site, http://www.ancestry.com, will sophisticate and provide dumb goyim access to learn, for one example, wherefore came Wizard of Oz.
If Israel had no Jewish connection what would you do different?
I suspect it would involve sucking up to the Palies who want to destroy the West.
We are all judged by what we do, and the Palies have accomplished nothing, cannot build anything, just take and whine.
Forget all that; Cloacina knows.
And CO, I’m prone to nightmares even while not sleeping, so kindly consider that when posting (frikto-porn) graphics such as that. Do you realize that I can never unsee those hideous hawgs? A double shame on Bro Nate*, too!!! 😉
* Note to Bro Nate.: Please comment here more often, dammit!!!
I hope all the little Trumpettes take a peek at that vid. Every one of them is an Izzie firster every bit as hopeless as their hero, the Trumpster.
It’s as depressing as it is appalling. And it’s ineffably appalling.
Es tut mir Leid, ich habe dien übersetzung gar nicht gesehen. Manchmals gibt es so viele Faden dass man verliert sich in Tschungel.
An example of my german…
From top to bottom, I think Israeli liars & their politically affiliated US crooks, facilitators, & moneybags should be itemized according to a widely disseminated US threat-level scale.
It’s not even a close race to determine who gets Chief Culprit # 1, Sheldon Adelson. For me, Trump’s triumvirate, Jared, Bolton, and Pompeo shares ranking # 2.
Post scriptum: Indeed, V.P. Mike Pence fits the Christian Zionist preferred model, but from what I know, he was imposed upon Christfree Trump as the GOP ticket’s lower Zio-energy & less controversial “running mate.”
There is no contradiction. Tsigantes said.
Even if Aramaic was Jesus’ native tongue, he nevertheless would have taught in Greek to be better understood, just as many current speakers use English instead of their native languages. Don’t you suppose today’s Aramaic speakers in Syria also speak Arabic?
Israel-firsters of all stripes unite against the sovereign state of Syria: https://www.voltairenet.org/article204951.html
The American/Israeli cannibals are longing for the lives of children, again, a la the murderous Madame Albright.
Actually, David Duke told me that at a KKK meeting. Unfortunately, Makow was late, so we started the synogogue burning with out him. This is when things started getting really strange. When we arrived at the synogogue there was another chapter of KKK members who had already arrived in disguise in an SPLC bus.
At first me an the boys weren’t sure what to do. David Duke wanted to leave them to burn the synogogue and go burn some nig-nog churches. Then Brother Nathaniel Ratner had the idea that we should see who the other KKK members were.
At that point, two other KKK members, who were busy getting the synogogue burning, jumped two old jews fleeing the fire and shot them in the back. I was getting scared and wanted to leave, but David Duke insisted that we stay to the end. As these other two KKK guys walked up to the ancient dead jews they had shot, one of them said “For Zion”.Then he said “Hey Shlomo, your turn to carve the swastika”. Then the guy who must have been Shlomo started kvetching “No way Heimi, you always make me do it”.
They were screaming and kvetching and flinging spittle until we all heard the police car siren. We saw the rest of the SPLC Klan ditch into the forest, as Shlomo and Heimi tried to strip off their hoods and gowns and stuff them into their gym bags, but the bags were already full with their organ extraction surgical gear.
As the 2 cops walked up, passing the 2 jew carcasses, one of them said “Oh, good evening Mr Goldschnoz and Mr. Blutsauger”.
Goldschnoz said to the cop: “This is clearly the work of those nazi extremists, The Makow, Perloff, Krapner and Duke gang. Contact Mossad and get them to send me a 6 of the latest staged-suicide drones. I’ll need 3 of the heart attack version and 3 of the anuerism”.
Does not lady protest too much?
For tradecraft46 specifically, a long quote from https://consortiumnews.com/2019/01/31/netanyahus-brand-of-tolerance-for-anti-semitism-goes-back-120-years/
In case “tradecraft46” missed the facts with anti-zionist bias, here are the excerpts:
Hopefully, the quote clears the matter of zionists/Israelis’ virtues.
And don’t forget the profitable Shoah-biz.
And if one lies all the time and then fabricates the rest, guess what?
So it’s OK to stomp the victims now, eh? The eternal victim crowd may have a different take, I’d think. Besides, the “Palies,” by comparison, haven’t stolen anything either. And who are the “Palies” you’re referring to? I thought they didn’t exist. What’s up now?
BTW, does all this, or does it not, mean that we’ll hear no more whining about the “6 million,” or what?
All’ist ganz gut! Kein problem!
‘If Israel had no Jewish connection what would you do different?
I suspect it would involve sucking up to the Palies who want to destroy the West…’
Zionist.
I only wish Sam the Shameless could read that. The Mave’s missing a howler! 🙂
Speaking of which,
Great quotes, pensword! Scott Horton, in this context always brings up a quote from Menaham Begin in which he said something like: ‘let’s face it, we started that war, … ‘ you might want to ask him to send you the source.
Thanks for bringing that up. I found this source, which seems pretty reliable even tho it seems to have been written by a Zionist sympathizer.
Ha-ha-ha haha…, heros wrote: “… until we all heard the police sirens. We saw the rest of the SPLC Klan ditch into the forest, as Shlomo and Heimi tried to strip off their hoods and gowns and stuff them into their gym bags, but the bags were already full with their organ extraction surgical gear.”
Hey heros!
My, my, what balls you have! Likely bigger than Mel Brooke’s blazing saddle ones. Plus as Orwell recommended, written with a style that minimized use of “to be” verbs!
So you are suggesting (in satire) that all this is all Mossad-managed fabrication? Hm.
Me too! Instead of Rudy Giuliani’s more expensive services, The Trump Zio Gang should hire you (!) to mock & fight Mueller’s “Russiagate” Zio gang.
Your characters Shlomo and Heimi are classic bumblers, which & as Jacques Sheete noted, Sam the Shameless Maven might have missed a “howler.”
Thanks for your service, heros!
P.S.: In the forward to C.S. Lewis’s dark howler, “The Screwtape Letters,” the baptized Oxfordman sniffed blood and wrote, “devils hate to be mocked.”
Hell, we could ask his son, the excellent Israel Shamir!
Thank you for resolving the issue, Mr. Unz.
Much appreciated.
You, sir, are amazing.
I read that looong ago, but would have never remembered that “devils hate to be mocked,” but I’ve learned that they love doing the mocking.
I may have to review that work.
PS: What do you think about the (very strong) links between Zionizm and Fascizm? I think it fascinating but not surprising. Zionists collaborated with Nazis too, and we all know who the Bolshies were. I say we mock the Zio-Redz. Then build a wall around them.
Thanks, jacques, very kind of you to say so.
Not really. In fact, I have received coded threats a few times here at Unz, and I don’t like it. Imagine if you were one of those Covington boys having to deal with talmudic threats at that age. One way or another, they insist on robbing our children of their childhoods.
I used to tell stories to my kids before bed, especially when they had friends sleeping over. One of my favorite characters was “Herr Doktor Krazykopf”. He was a mad German scientist. I wasn’t jwoke then, but now I have grand children, who also love stories.
So, here is my question: Should I make up stories about Shlomo and Heimi for my grand children? Teach them the truth about jews? I risk alienating my daughter in law, and causing all kinds of problems at school? I would be interested in anyones comments.
On another note, I am going to retire this user. I will also clear out all my cookies, etc. At some point I will reappear, once again as a Confederate Officer.
PS:
Blazing Saddles is a hellfire club kind of inner jew circle jerk. Mel Brooks is mocking Christrians and whites through the entire movie. I never found the movie that funny, nor have I ever found jew humor funny. Now I know why. Goyim don’t get the jokes because they are the jokes. All these comedies are about jews laughing at goyim. If you laugh, then that makes their joke twice as good because you don’t even understand it.
Here is an interesting Carringon podcast where he and David James deconstruct Blazing Saddles.
http://eurofolkradio.com/2016/09/05/andrew-carrington-hitchcock-show-157-david-james-anti-white-propaganda-mel-brooks-blazing-saddles/
You stinking anti-Semite, Twisting quarter and half truths into lies. Israel will thrive and survive long after you are a worthless historical fact
Art,
if you look at (((who))) started militant feminism and (((who))) continues to stoke its fires even today, it will all be obvious. (((They))) have done everything in their power to break up the family unit, from feminism, pornography, wars that separate families, taxation to force both parents to work, promotion of blatant in-your-face LGBTQxyzzy to reduce procreation, making motherhood seem like a lesser station than “leaning in” to corporatism, destroying the middle class, etc., etc.
Christianity was created to fight (((their))) nefarious assault on gentiles. It seems that (((they))) are winning. We can still turn this around, but we can’t wait much longer. We need a united attack on these (((dark forces))).
The publications of the “Diary of a Fascist” under the tender care of an editor Benzion Netanyahu (Mileikovsky), who was also a personal assistant to a “good fascist” Jabotinsky, almost converge in time with the writings of certain Michael Chomiak, a grandfather of Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland. Krystia, a devoted and active banderite (neo-nazi of Ukrainian kind) used to propagate a lie, knowingly, about her granddad “persecution” by the bad Soviets.
The truth:
The good fascist Benzion Netanyahu (Mileikovsky) produced a good fascist Bibi, and a good fascist Michael Chomiak grandfathered a good fascist Chrystia Freeland.
Krystia has been recently active against Venezuela:
https://off-guardian.org/2017/06/30/canada-and-its-ukrainian-nazi-collaborators-chrystia-freelands-family-lie-grows-bigger-and-blacker/
https://consortiumnews.com/2019/01/31/netanyahus-brand-of-tolerance-for-anti-semitism-goes-back-120-years/
General Matetiyahu Peled’s son, Miko Peled, is a tireless advocate for One State, the end of the Jewish apartheid entity.
Gee Wiz — good golly – that is one sentence – to funny – hahaha a hahaha — Thanks! – Art
Peled is right of course. The Israelis were ‘playing’ the US with fake reports of the Egyptian threat.
You can read it all .
https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1964-68v19/d61
61. Memorandum From the President’s Special Assistant (Rostow) to President Johnson 1
Washington, May 25, 1967, 6 p.m
SUBJECT
Appraisal of an estimate of the Arab-Israeli Crisis by the Israeli Intelligence Service
1. The Director has asked that an appraisal be made of the “Israeli Intelligence Estimate of the Israeli-Arab Crisis,” dated 25 May 1967, a copy of which has already been sent to you.4 The appraisal follows
2.We do not believe that the Israeli appreciation presented [less than 1 line of source text not declassified] was a serious estimate of the sort they would submit to their own high officials. We think it is probably a gambit intended to influence the US to do one or more of the following: (a) provide military supplies, (b) make more public commitments to Israel, (c) approve Israeli military initiatives, and (d) put more pressure on Nasser. The bases for our disagreement with the Israeli view follow.
3.Not all the statements in paragraph 2 are confirmed by what we now know. According to our information:
Only the 3rd Brigade of the Fourth Armored Division is in Sinai
A.The Fifteenth Armored Brigade has been ordered to leave Yemen.
B.We have no information on the formation of a Second Army Group.
C.We are unaware of any message from the Iraqi Ambassador in Cairo informing Baghdad of the UAR’s military aims.
D.We know of no UAR naval vessels which have left the Red Sea and entered the Mediterranean.
E. In our view, UAR military dispositions in Sinai are defensive in character.
66. Message From President Johnson to Prime Minister Wilson 1
Washington, May 25, 1967
https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1964-68v19/d66
”He reported that a message from his Prime Minister indicates they fear an early general attack on Israel by the UAR and Syria. What they have asked for in this situation is immediate application of the U.S. commitment, backed up by a public declaration as well as practical actions. They would like a statement by us that an attack on Israel is equivalent to an attack on the U.S. They also want this announcement accompanied by an instruction to U.S. forces in the area to coordinate action with the Israeli Defense Force against any possible attack.
Our own intelligence estimate does not back up their statement, and we are not inclined to be as alarmed as they appear to be. We are taking the line with them here that our own knowledge does not coincide with their estimates. We are also pointing out that as far as the U.S. is concerned, the President and the Congress must proceed together in dealing with this problem, and on a multilateral basis
Telegram From the Embassy in the United Arab Republic to the Department of State 1
Cairo, May 26, 1967, 1000Z.
8003. Ref: Amman’s 37752 and Cairo’s 7956.3
1.
DCM, Parker and I impressed by cogency of King Hussein’s message to US reftel (Amman’s 3775).
2.
We agree that our efforts should be directed toward dissociation from appearances of support for Israel versus Arabs and strictly toward UAR-Israel confrontation. We should remain neutral in this confrontation stepping in only if hostilities erupt and then as peacemaker.
3.
Otherwise, we foresee heavy cost to US in terms political, economic and other relationships in Arab world, and in terms cold war balance of power. Equally, see little chance viable future for Israel save as armed beachhead, guaranteed by US (Cairo 7956).
https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1964-68v19/d70
Memorandum From the President’s Special Assistant (Rostow) to President Johnson 1
Washington, May 26, 1967, 11:10 a.m.
Mr. President:
Herewith our Military Attachés in Tel Aviv state their belief that “Israel is approaching a decision in favor of a preemptive attack”; and they explain why.2
[2–1/2 lines of source text not declassified]3
https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1964-68v19/d71
Memorandum From Secretary of State Rusk to President Johnson 1
Washington, May 26, 1967.
SUBJECT
Your Conversation with the Israeli Foreign Minister
As you know, the Israelis have told us their intelligence indicates that an Egyptian and Syrian attack is imminent. They have therefore requested a U.S. public statement of assurance and support to Israel against such aggression. Our intelligence does not confirm this Israeli estimate. Foreign Minister Eban, in his conversation with me last evening, indicated that he would not press this Israeli view and request. He said the telegram would not have been written as it was had he been there. He seems satisfied on this point with the precautionary message we gave the Egyptian Ambassador. He also agreed that improved cooperative arrangements with our intelligence were urgently needed.
The Watch Committee met in special session at 1400 on 26 May to review the possibility of hostilities in the Middle East, [1–1/2 lines of source text not declassified].
The Watch Committee findings are as follows:
1.On the basis of our review of all available intelligence, we do not believe the Israeli claim that Egypt is preparing to launch an attack against Israel [2–1/2 lines of source text not declassified].
https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1964-68v19/d73
73. Special Report of the Watch Committee1
Memorandum of Conversation1
Washington, May 30, 1967, 10 a.m.
I–23434/67
SUBJECT
US Support of Israel
General Geva stated it was his understanding that a “special relationship” between the US and Israel now exists. Under these circumstances he could not understand why Mr. McNamara had refused to loan Israel 150 to 200 thousand gas masks. Colonel Jordan explained that a loan might not be legal but that the US would supply the gas masks as soon as we could work out the necessary arrangements.
General Geva then took up the problem of US support of Israel’s position with respect to the Gulf of Aqaba and possible US military support of Israel. He stated that in the present crisis the US is surely not [Page 184]neutral. President Eisenhower and Secretary Dulles had given commitments with respect to freedom of passage through the Gulf of Aqaba. He referred to written assurances by Secretary Dulles and statements by Ambassador Lodge in early 1957. He also stated that Nasser seems to consider that Israel is isolated and is therefore playing all of his cards. It is important that Nasser understand that Israel is not isolated, and that the US in effect is supporting Israel’s position
Gen. Amit expressed the view that the U.S. could demonstrate its commitment to its interests in the Middle East very cheaply by doing the following:
a.Providing the necessary weapons and economic support over the long term to Israel. (In this connection he stressed that it is too late now for any additional weapons to have any immediate effect on the crisis.)
b.U.S. clearly demonstrate its political backing of Israel
Memorandum for the Record1
Washington, November 17, 1968
Washington, June 3, 1967.
[document number not declassified]
In less tangible terms, the damage to the US position in the area already appears serious. During the past twenty years, a generation of Arab youth have grown to maturity under bombardment of the idea that Israel would not exist if the US had not created it. This conviction is hardening, and is reflected in the new, rude frankness with which Arab leaders talk to our representatives, as well as in such out-of-the-way items as a Sudanese editorial calling for local enforcement of the Arab boycott against Ford and Coca Cola. These things are not serious [Page 272]in themselves—and some of the editorials and demonstrations are no doubt paid for by the Egyptians or Soviets—but they are pointers of the way in which minds are moving as the crisis deepens.
8.Nor are hardening attitudes toward the US limited to the Arabs. In Israel, particularly among the hawks, there is a rising chorus of sentiment which sees Washington as holding Israel back and thereby selling the Israelis out. This is the other side of the general belief in Israel that only the Israelis really know how to deal with the Arabs and could do so successfully were it not for US pressures
Memorandum for the Record1
Washington, November 17, 1968.
SUBJECT
Walt Rostow’s Recollections of June 5, 1967
The following is a transcript of a tape recorded talk with Walt Rostow on November 17, 1968:
This is Walt Rostow. I have in front of me Hal Saunders’ reconstruction of the log for Monday, June 5, 1967.2 I shall make some observations on what I remember of that morning. I should preface everything that I am about to say with an acute awareness of the inadequacy of memory, as one looks back on fast-moving events in a single day.
https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1964-68v19/d164
That was the first hard military evidence of what the Israelis were up to. It obviously represented a most purposeful and apparently efficient attempt to move against the UAR airbases. At 9:38 Eastern time we get the Jordanians indicating that the airfields and targets there had also been attacked. Well, in any case, what I just ran through is a picture of what the reports were with the President ending up with the hard information of intelligence that the Israeli airforce was all over the place, taking out UAR and Jordanian airfields.
There was an interesting moment, as I remember it. Mr. Acheson looked back on the whole history of Israeli independence and, in effect, said that it was a mistake to ever create the State of Israel. Mr. Clifford, of course, had been deeply involved in the early US recognition of Israel
Jacques Sheete asked: ‘PS: What do you think about the (very strong) links between Zionizm and Fascizm? I think it fascinating but not surprising.”
Hey Jacques!
Am a pretty straightforward Scranton guy. When asked question, I answer. Fyi, I do not answer questions from those who merely want affirmation to their views. So, “let’s roll!”
“Fascism,” as I have studied the ideology for a time, appeared most prominently in Germany, Italy and Spain, and displayed unique nationalist variants. Please bear with me, and I will soon reach a conclusion which begs for debate?
For example, and I so wish SolontoCroesus would show up, I offer the thought that Mussolini’s & Franco’s expression & implementation of state “fascism” was quite different than that of Herr Hitler’s.
With traditional Christian heritage background, for one example, Franco’s alignment with Hitler’s fascism was incomplete because of the former leader’s practical alliance with Spain’s (high living) Catholic Church hierarchy which was besieged by international “Redz” forces, under Stalin’s management.
Nonetheless, I understand Franco subcontracted Hitler’s fledgling air force in order to bomb Guernica’s largely civilian population. Except that “she” could do it “herself,” such action is very similar to Israel’s unadvertised subbing of US and French fighter jets to ruthlessly bomb Syrian targets in the name of (planet wide) spreading of Zionist godless “democracy.”
Therefore, I do find a fairly clear & present shiny union of Zionism, fascism, and Bolshevism. Nonetheless, the key link in the totalitarian “ism” chain, is regrettably planetary satanism.
So tell me please? What extraordinary dictator(s), either fascist, communist, or mixed-ideological breed, would have permitted the lyin’ 9/11 event to turn into the death and suffering of millions?
Frankly, Jacques, we are now dealing with & attempting to expose an extraordinary powerful band of tight knit “evildoers.”
Repackaged fascism is albeit simmering beneath Israel’s Allenby Bridge, and Zio Madam Secretary Albright can therefore academically shrug off a Clinton genocide and, ugh, profit by writing a Screwtape memoir!
Thanks, JS, for allotting a hearing to my rambling, and I trust there are constant “Protocol” modifications to the nightmare which I see and attempted address.
No one who has studied all the official (and unofficial ) sources and documents relating to the Us and Israel can doubt for one second THE DESTRUCTIVE FORCE OF THE JEWS ON THE US AND AMONG OTHER NATIONS.
EITHER THE JEWS GO OR ISRAEL GOES OR THEY BOTH GO
https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1964-68v19/d164
Editorial Note
At the Department of State press briefing at noon on June 5, 1967, a reporter asked Department spokesman Robert J. McCloskey if he would reaffirm that the U.S. position was neutral. McCloskey replied: “Indeed, I would: I would be more than happy to. We have tried to steer an even-handed course through this. Our position is neutral in thought, word, and deed.” The reporter asked, “Do you feel we can continue to maintain a neutral position, no matter what happens in the Middle East?” McCloskey replied, “That will be our effort.”
(Memorandum from Joseph Califano to the President, June 5; Johnson Library, Appointment File, June 1967, Middle East Crisis)
Special Assistant to the President Joseph Califano called Secretary Rusk at 4:25 p.m. to tell him McCloskey’s statement was “killing us with the Jews in this country” and to ask if Rusk could “swamp McCloskey with a statement of his own.” Rusk replied that he might be able to say something at his background press briefing at 5 p.m., but that what was meant was that the United States was not a belligerent and its citizens in [Page 312]the area were entitled to the privileges and immunities of citizens of a neutral country. It did not mean the United States did not have a deep concern for the situation and was not working hard in the Security Council to find solutions. (Notes of telephone call from Califano, June 5; National Archives and Records Administration, RG 59, Rusk Files: Lot 72 D 192, Telephone Calls) Attorney General Ramsey Clark and Califano called Rusk at 4:45 p.m. to discuss the matter further. Clark expressed concern that the Neutrality Act might compel the President to issue a neutrality proclamation, which would be “unthinkable.” They agreed that Rusk should emphasize that the thrust of U.S. policy was to restore peace in the area and to bring about a cease-fire. (Notes of telephone call from Clark and Califano, June 5; ibid.; Memorandum from Califano to the President, cited above) In a statement released to the press later that day, Rusk referred to President Johnson’s May 23 statement reaffirming the U.S. commitment to the support of the independence and territorial integrity of all the nations of the Near East. He stated that the United States was not a belligerent in the current fighting but that this did not mean indifference; the United States was making a maximum effort in the Security Council to bring about a cease-fire. In response to a question, he stated that the U.S. Government had not made any determination as to who had initiated the violence. (Department of State Bulletin, June 26, 1967, pages 949–950)
You have misdirected the “stinking” part: https://consortiumnews.com/2019/01/31/netanyahus-brand-of-tolerance-for-anti-semitism-goes-back-120-years/
The point is most ‘people groups’ know where they came from even though they may be scattered around the world in our modern times.
You wont find a article about where the Jews came from without them referring to themselves as a ‘distinct’ people, a ‘ancient’ people, a ‘special’ people, the ‘longest surviving’ people in the world.
Their unending search about their origins is both pathetic and disgusting at the same time.
They are no more distinct or ancient or special or longest surviving than anyone else on earth.
Their mentality is so ‘child like’ in this regard that they don’t even realize that their claims of this that and other European steeples, Italy , Turkey origins etc etc. disqualifies them as the Original inhabitants of the Israel that only lasted as Jewish for 73 years to begin with.
The ORIGINAL JEWS WERE ARABS of the same races mixtures as all other Arabs. Before they thought up Judaism the Jews were PAGANS of various stripes just like all the other Arabs.
Heros, a good man, asked me: “So, here is my question: Should I make up stories about Shlomo and Heimi for my grand children? Teach them the truth?”
Hey Heros!
Looks like you’re older, have set career, maybe a “nest egg” where organized opposition can not financially harm you now.
But naturally, there is the smart “other” option where the prohibitive Jewish money lay.
Aesop and The Brothers Grimm never faced anything like the thought restrictive ADL!
Personally, I’d love to read a series of your “Adventures of Shlomo and Heimi.” Nonetheless of course, President Trump won’t read them to, especially, his Jewish grandkids.
So let me put it this way, Heros. Accomplished & rather materially well-off political writers like Philip Giraldi, PCR, and Ron Unz might have kids, grandkids, maybe adopted loved ones. Am sure they would be unhappy had anyone suffered punishment for what TRUTH they write. But they continue to daringly write and expose evil undertakings.
A Shlomo and Heimi series will not likely become a popular TV cartoon-show like my current favorite, “Family Guy.” So from my perspective, Heros, do it! The untouchable & unaccountable Jews have many “bigger fish to fry” and they’d like nothing better than to place a lampshade (cover) atop your satiric gift.
All the best!
To Wizard of (Z)Oz, renfro explained: “The point is most ‘people groups’ know where they came from even though they may be scattered around the world in our modern times.”
Hey renfro!
Re, your plain spoken instruction above.
Below, please get a load of Weiss! The lineage of our present Zio Corporate Media is traced back to Barbara Walters and her Camp David extracurricular days of peace & lovin’!
https://mondoweiss.net/2019/01/barbara-ministers-covering/?utm_source=Mondoweiss%2BList&utm_campaign=a6a19ba9f4-RSS_EMAIL_CAMPAIGN&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_b86bace129-a6a19ba9f4-398536077&mc_cid=a6a19ba9f4&mc_eid=cdea5340d5
If you think Thompson’s work was educational, it was the Italian scholar and philologist, GIOVANNI GARBINI’s “History and Ideology In Ancient Israel” who was the real groundbreaking writer on the history of the Jews.
Garbini was absolutely hated by Zionist Jews because he was a very high-ranking scholar who studied in great detail these myths of Noah’s Ark, Moses, AND how the Old Testament was revised several times over before the Birth Of Jesus. As far as I know, Thompson was not a philologist. Garbini was renowned for this.
“History and Ideology in Ancient Israel” is in English. Not an easy book to find on MS amazon, etc.
And if you can read Italian, Garbini wrote a huge volume of other articles/books about the history of Jews.
I can not emphasize how important this book is.
If you think Thompson’s work was educational, it was the Italian scholar and philologist, GIOVANNI GARBINI’s “History and Ideology In Ancient Israel” who was the real groundbreaking writer on the history of the Jews.
Garbini was absolutely hated by Zionist Jews because he was a very high-ranking scholar who studied in great detail these myths of Noah’s Ark, Moses, AND how the Old Testament was revised several times over before the Birth Of Jesus. As far as I know, Thompson was not a philologist. Garbini was renowned for this.
“History and Ideology in Ancient Israel” is in English. Not an easy book to find on MS amazon, etc.
And if you can read Italian, Garbini wrote a huge volume of other articles/books about the history of Jews.
I can not emphasize how important this book is.
if you look at (((who))) started militant feminism and (((who))) continues to stoke its fires even today, it will all be obvious.
C&D,
Yes Jew women are at the forefront of feminism.
Jew women come by there militant feminist anger honestly.
Jew women have good reason to be contemptuous of the Jew male. The Talmud treats them as chattel. In Jew culture the women walk behind the man. (Jew men are never faithful to Jew wives.)
Everything touched by Talmud think is diminished. In Jew Talmudic culture, everything is calculated to the advantage of the Jew male.
The Talmud is 15,000 pages of egotistical male ranting. Women and children are just instruments in promoting the Jew male narcissistic frenzy.
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
Have any of you read Ariel Toaff’s “BLOOD PASSOVERS?”
Ariel Toaff’s father was a very important personage at the central Jewish Church in Rome.
The son, Ariel, wrote this book, well documented centered on the German Ashkenazi Jews – It’s centered in the 14th/15th centuries in Italy.
Many of these Ashkenazi moved to Italy and developed communities there when trade/banking was prolific.
Toaff digs deep into Italian documents that still exist centered around Trent, Italy and elsewhere in that region.
What he discovers are (usually) the Jewish scions who kidnapped Christian children in preparation for Passover, or when Christian celebrations occurred. They took these innocent children, mutilated them, and siphoned off their “Christian” blood and used it in their unleavened bread.
Sometimes, they would crucify these children to mock Christ’s crucifixion. Then they would bury them in the ground.
The examples were many and not just related to the famous story of what happened to little Simon of Trent.
When Toaff doesn’t find convincing evidence, he rightly points this out, but he had enough substantial cased to prove these murders took place.
Naturally, when the book was published there was a loud, vociferous outcry by Zionist Jews.
I found a copy of his book on Abebooks.com. It’s a photo-copied article from India because the book has been wholly banned in the US, the UK, and some areas of Europe.
May I say that the scholarship on UR is outstanding.
Jew ranting about victimhood just does not have a chance.
Kudos to all!
Art
I just checked, abebooks.com has a number of copies – that site is better than amazon for books that are out of print.
Art noted: “Jew ranting about victimhood just does not have a chance.”
Hey Art!
Apparent that the “Best” & deceptively “Brightest” here at U.R.-comments faced lively skirmishes, took casualties, and a couple foul notables are in retreat.
Even shaky commenter, EliteComminc, seems to be regrouping.
So “thank you” for your service!
It’s really amazing, isn’t it? And the deeper one digs, the more interesting it becomes. I also find it astonishing that they can keep up the lies, theft and murder for so long; practically forever. No wonder they have nothing but utter contempt for us dumb goyim.
Thanks for your many and always informative contributions.
My advice would be to teach them to be street smart, to do their own thinking, to question everything ( especially “authority”), avoid accepting the crowd’s opinions, to persevere, that though life isn’t fair they should be, and to never back down to a bully or to even cut them much slack, if any. The other main thing is to teach them to observe everything and say nothing until the time is right. Teach them the value of family but that there are folks who cannot be trusted and they should be ignored and avoided.
No need to mention any group; kids are pretty smart and will figure out the details soon enough and they do learn by example.
All of the above constitute a tall order and is only partially complete, but your comments are those of a person who doesn’t need much advice. In fact, I don’t consider it advice at all, but reinforcement of what you already know.
Bless you and your grandbabies!
Apparently, it’s available in pdf here:
https://www.casselmanriver.org/hi/an/history_and_ideology_in_ancient_israel.pdf
I didn’t sign in so I don’t know if it’s in Italian or what, but I googled, “giovanni garbini’s history and ideology in ancient israel pdf” and a lot of another interesting stuff came up as well.
Thanks for your informative posts.
excuse me. you don’t have a clue what you are talking about.
The positions I have shared are the positions I have held before I ever visited this site, which I have expressed repeatedly and with no reservations.
Your comment is completely false and it is incorrect 360.
And nothing thus far expressed changes a single notion I have about Israel’s right to exist — and she has that right. Her right to self defense. And that she should be held to account among the league of nations as all other nations for her actions.
To mistake my silence for assent is a failure of comprehension on your part. None of the comments here impact faith in Christ or the role that Israel plays in the same. Adhering to some level of faith in Christ does not by definition mean to follow Israel.
And as I have stated previously, an international community that violates its own norms is going to have a very tough time enforcing the norms on other states that do the same, especially of those states forge relations with the states who carry the most weight, perceived or actual.
What many of you claim is to revelation, most acknowledge as the real world of political arrangement. I have nothing to retreat from —
Ohhh perhaps I didn’t mention it, Israel has a right to exist.
And here’s something I have kept secret: US citizens have the right to criticize Isarel and I oppose any suggestion to make the matter illegal in any way —-
Ohhh wait, nevermind, I have said that before.
A choice not to engage in every anti-Israel, ant-jew screed, is not an indication of retreat or assent.
It probably means, there’s not anything new or anything that troubles me enough or that I have anything to add . . . battering at the walls of ancient Israel has value only comprehending the context — it’s not a case for dismantling Israel or any other state.
Good grief . . . laugh.
Mr. Philip Giraldi;…..You have written excellent Articles of Truth, and I thank you for them! It is most noteworthy that One of the Greatest statements ever made on this Earth is, “You Shall Know The Truth and The Truth Shall Make You Free!” In addition, may I please add that it was the Zionist Agenda that used the policies of Germany to manipulate the Jewish population to migrate to Palestine! The German mandate was for the IMMIGRATION OF THE JEWS AND NOT EXTERMINATION!! It was only the Evil/Wicked Agenda of The Jewish Zionist that Evilized Germany and Adolph Hitler by concocting the vicious Lies of The Holocaust!!
May you continue to author many Books & Articles to reveal the Truths of History!
That reminds me. We haven’t heard from Fatty Mama lately. I hope she didn’t trip on her sandals while beating a hasty retreat!
I’ll miss her and the rest of the short lived, “soft serve” gals that chimed in and were obviously recalled pronto.
Pulling no punches, EliteComminc said to me: “excuse me. you don’t have a clue what you are talking about.”
Hey EliteComminc!
Above, your compliments are really appreciated, and I am glad you exist here, but I cannot say the same for the warmongering & expansionist state of Likud Israel.
Thanks again, anti-flattery will get you everywhere with me!
Of M.I.A., Fatima, and her state-of-art Israeli-made sandals, JS said: “I hope she didn’t trip on her sandals while beating a hasty retreat!”
Shhh! Quiet please? Am trying to provoke her to take a trip to downtown Scranton, and treat her to Abe’s Delicatesan, expresso and a bagel!
Uh…, Brother Jacques. You do know what Orwell once said about a “hard one” and a Tory’s not having a political conscience?
Laugh!
Grazie.
Sage advice but some that I have not practiced with my own children. I just can’t keep my mouth shut (grin) when I see some of the crap on TV, the internet, print, word of mouth or first hand experience. I’m getting older so I suffer fools little and liars even less but with regard to my daughter, she hasn’t spoken to me in months because of my loudly voicing my views. That is regrettable. I can be too street crude. A filter is necessary at times. However sometimes I do it consciously to get it into her head. Hopefully she’ll understand and ‘get it’ before she is totally brainwashed by the educational system and some ‘friends’… before it’s too late.
My son is less affected by me voicing my opinions (I hope so) but he has other issues to resolve as I think I discussed with you before.
As Ralph Kramden said, ‘I have a big mouth’. (Embarrassed grin)
PS. BTW, my ‘saintly’ wife has spoiled both of them and is quite naïve, in some respects, of the world around her. She spent more time with them when they were little, while I was out making a living. Ah, to have that time back…
AUX BARRICADES LES ENFANTS!
Message From French Yellow Vests
”After insulting us and treating us like we are nothing more than scum, they are now presenting us as a heinous, racist and fascist crowd. But we are the total opposite : neither racist nor sexist nor homophobic, we are simply proud to be together with all our differences to build a society in solidarity.”
[]
“We propose that all the Yellow Vests circulate this call and if, as a Yellow Vest and group, it resonates with you, send your signature of agreement in Commercy at ([email protected]). Don’t hesitate to discuss and formulate some proposals for the next “Assembly of Assemblies” which we already are preparing.”
https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2019/01/30/message-from-french-yellow-vests/#more-4165
Has this been published on UR?
Major Kudos to Michelle Alexander
Peace — Art
If one believes that average IQ 94 figure for Israel one might ask how far the Jewish Arabs would have got in creating modern Israel if it wasn’t for the half European (forget the Khazars) Ashkenazim!
If one believes that average IQ 94 figure for Israel one might ask how far the Jewish Arabs would have got in creating modern Israel if it wasn’t for the half European (forget the Khazars) Ashkenazim!
Gee Wiz — those Jewish Arabs would have made peace with their neighbors.
Gee Wiz — it is your Euro Jews who refuse to make peace.
Gee Wiz — you are sucking up to the bad Jews!
‘…It probably means, there’s not anything new or anything that troubles me enough or that I have anything to add . . . battering at the walls of ancient Israel has value only comprehending the context — it’s not a case for dismantling Israel or any other state.’
Unfortunately, that’s all too moot a point. There’s still not one valid reason Israel should exist, and every reason to dismantle it. However, even that’s academic. All we have to do is to stop vigorously supporting it, and it’ll go away on its own.
It;s kind of like having piranha in the swimming pool. Actually, all you need to do is refuse to heat the pool, and they’ll go away. Israel is an essentially artificial nation — and an artificial problem. Just stop subsidizing it. That’ll kill it off.
‘…And nothing thus far expressed changes a single notion I have about Israel’s right to exist — and she has that right…’
No she doesn’t.
‘…I found a copy of his book on Abebooks.com. It’s a photo-copied article from India because the book has been wholly banned in the US, the UK, and some areas of Europe…’
That’s interesting. The irony is that there’s nothing particularly horrifying in the thought that some Jews did wind up committing awful crimes against Christians. Christians did awful things to Jews, Jews retaliated, it was a dark and superstitious age, both sides expressed themselves accordingly.
Nu? Of interest, but hardly a reason to condemn modern Jews — any more than the auto de fe is a reason to condemn modern Catholicism.
The problem only comes when Jews attempt to preserve that mantle of immaculate victimhood they’re so fond of. Then the lies, suppression, and concealment have to start.
‘…cott Horton, in this context always brings up a quote from Menaham Begin in which he said something like: ‘let’s face it, we started that war, … ‘
The only war Israel has fought that she did not start was the 1973 one. She’s a compulsively aggressive state that — uniquely in the last century — has attacked every single one of her neighbors.