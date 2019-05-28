Israel's Role In 9/11

The tale of 9/11 will just not go away, largely because it is clear to anyone who reads the lengthy 9/11 Commission Report that many issues that should have been subject to inquiry were ignored for what would appear to be political reasons. The George W. Bush Administration quite obviously did not want to assume any blame for what had happened and that bias also extended to providing cover for U.S. “allies,” most particularly Saudi Arabia and Israel. Those who have sought the truth about 9/11 have been persistent in their attempts to find out information that was suppressed but they have been blocked repeatedly in spite of numerous FOIA requests.
Now, eighteen years after the event, there has been something like a breakthrough, penetrating the wall of silence erected by the government. FBI reports on the possible Israeli role in 9/11 were released on May 7th and they serve to support speculation by myself and other former intelligence officers that Israel, at a minimum, had detailed prior knowledge of what was to take place. More than that, Israeli intelligence officers working in the United States might well have enabled certain aspects of the conspiracy.
To recount some of what is already known and suspected, one should first examine the 2016 release of a heavily edited and redacted 28 pages long annex to the 9/11 Commission Report that explored the Saudi Arabian role in the terrorist attack . The section concluded that the Saudi government may have played a direct role in 9/11 by assisting two of the hijackers, including a dry run exercise intended to learn how to get into a plane’s cockpit. There was also considerable evidence suggesting that wealthy Saudis and even members of the Royal Family had been supporting and funding al-Qaeda.
But far exceeding the Saudi role is the involvement of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, which was not subject to any serious inquiry or investigation by U.S. intelligence or police agencies. Israel, in spite of obvious involvement in 9/11, was not included in the 9/11 Commission Report despite the existence of an enormous Israeli intelligence operation freely working in the United States that was known to the FBI. Some of those Mossad officers were notably filmed celebrating as the Twin Towers were burning and collapsing.
In the year 2001 Israel was running a massive spying operation through a number of cover companies in New Jersey, Florida and also on the west coast that served as spying mechanisms for Mossad officers. The effort was supported by the Mossad Station in Washington D.C. and included a large number of volunteers, the so-called “art students” who traveled around the U.S. selling various products at malls and outdoor markets. The FBI was aware of the numerous Israeli students who were routinely overstaying their visas and some in the Bureau certainly believed that they were assisting their country’s intelligence service in some way, but it proved difficult to actually link the students to undercover operations, so they were regarded as a minor nuisance and were normally left to the tender mercies of the inspectors at the Bureau of Customs and Immigration.
American law enforcement was also painfully aware that the Israelis were running more sophisticated intelligence operations inside the United States, many of which were focused on Washington’s military capabilities and intentions. Some specialized intelligence units concentrated on obtaining military and dual use technology. It was also known that Israeli spies had penetrated the phone systems of the U.S. government, to include those at the White House.
In its annual classified counterespionage review, the FBI invariably places Israel at the top for “friendly” countries that spy on the U.S. In fact, the pre-9/11 Bureau did its best to stay on top of the problem, but it rarely received any political support from the Justice Department and White House if an espionage case involved Israelis. By one estimate, more than 100 such cases were not prosecuted for political reasons. Any Israeli caught in flagrante would most often be quietly deported and most Americans who were helping Israel were let off with a slap on the wrist.
But the hands-off attitude towards Israel shifted dramatically when, on September 11, 2001, a New Jersey housewife saw something from the window of her apartment building, which overlooked the World Trade Center. She watched as the buildings burned and crumbled but also noted something strange. Three young men were kneeling on the roof of a white transit van parked by the water’s edge, making a movie in which they featured themselves high fiving and laughing in front of the catastrophic scene unfolding behind them. The woman wrote down the license plate number of the van and called the police, who responded quickly and soon both the local force and the FBI began looking for the vehicle, which was subsequently seen by other witnesses in various locations along the New Jersey waterfront, its occupants “celebrating and filming.”
The license plate number revealed that the van belonged to a New Jersey registered company called Urban Moving Systems. At 4 p.m. the vehicle was spotted and pulled over. Five men between the ages of 22 and 27 years old emerged and were detained at gunpoint and handcuffed. They were all Israelis. One of them had $4,700 in cash hidden in his sock and another had two foreign passports. Bomb sniffing dogs reacted to the smell of explosives in the van, which had very little actual moving equipment inside.
According to the initial police report, the driver identified as Sivan Kurzberg, stated “We are Israeli. We are not your problem. Your problems are our problems. The Palestinians are the problem.” The four other passengers were Sivan’s brother Paul, Yaron Shmuel, Oded Ellner and Omer Marmari. The men were detained at the Bergen County jail in New Jersey before being transferred the FBI’s Foreign Counterintelligence Section, which handles allegations of spying.
After the arrest, the FBI obtained a warrant to search Urban Moving System’s Weehawken, N.J., offices. Papers and computers were seized. The company owner Dominick Suter, also an Israeli, answered FBI questions but when a follow-up interview was set up a few days later it was learned that he had fled the country for Israel, putting both his business and home up for sale. The office space and warehouse were abandoned. It was later learned that Suter has been associated with at least fourteen businesses in the United States, mostly in New Jersey and New York but also in Florida. Suter and his wife Omit Levinson Suter were the owners of 1 Stop Cleaner located in Wellington Florida and Dominick was also associated with Basia McDonnell, described as a Polish “holocaust survivor,” as a business partner in yet another business called Value Ad. Florida was a main focus for the Israeli intelligence operation in the U.S. that was directed against Arabs.
The five Israelis were among 140 Israelis arrested after 9/11, most of whom had military backgrounds, including some who were trained in “intelligence.” The five were held in Brooklyn, initially on charges relating to visa fraud. FBI interrogators questioned them for more than two months. Several were held in solitary confinement so they could not communicate with each other and two of them were given repeated polygraph exams, which they failed when claiming that they were nothing more than students working summer jobs. The two men that the FBI focused on most intensively were believed to be Mossad staff officers and the other three were volunteers helping with surveillance.
The Israelis were not exactly cooperative, but the FBI concluded from documents obtained at their office in Weehawken that they were targeting Arabs in New York and New Jersey, most particularly in the Paterson N.J. area, which has the second largest Muslim population in the U.S. They were particularly interested in local groups possibly linked to Hamas and Hezbollah as well as in charities that might be used for fund raising. The FBI also concluded that the Israelis had actually monitored the activities of at least two of the 9/11 hijackers.
To be sure, working on an intelligence operation does not necessarily imply participation in either the planning or execution of something like 9/11, but there are Israeli fingerprints all over the place, with cover companies and intelligence personnel often intersecting with locations frequented by the hijackers.
Apart from the interrogations of the five men from Weehawken, the U.S. government has apparently never sought to find out what else the Israelis might have known or were up to in September 2011. There are a lot of dots that might well have been connected once upon a time, but the trail has grown cold. Police records in New Jersey and New York where the men were held have disappeared and FBI interrogation reports have been inaccessible. Media coverage of the case also died, though the five were referred to in the press as the “dancing Israelis” and by some, more disparagingly, as the “dancing Shlomos.”
Inevitably, the George W. Bush White House intervened. After 71 days in detention, the five Israelis were released from prison by Attorney General John Ashcroft, put on a plane, and deported. Two of the men later spoke about their unpleasant experience in America on an Israeli talk show, one explaining that their filming the fall of the Twin Towers was to “document the event.” In 2004 the five men sued the United States government for damages, alleging “that their detention was illegal and that their civil rights were violated, suffering racial slurs, physical violence, religious discrimination, rough interrogations, deprivation of sleep, and many other offenses.” They were represented by Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, who in the previous year had founded the Shurat HaDin Israel Law Center which seeks to bankrupt groups that Israel considers to be “terrorists.” Shurat HaDin is closely tied to the Israeli government.
Now it is just possible that the Urban Moving Israelis were indeed uninvolved in 9/11 but nevertheless working for Mossad, which the Israeli government even subsequently admitted, but the new evidence suggests that the Israelis almost certainly had considerable prior knowledge and were likely involved in what developed. The new information reveals that minutes after the first plane struck the World Trade Center, five Israelis had taken up position in the parking lot of the Doric Apartment Complex in Union City, New Jersey, where they took pictures and filmed the attacks while also celebrating the fall of the towers and “high fiving.” One eyewitness interviewed by the Bureau had seen the Israelis’ van circling the building parking at 8:00 a.m. that day, more than 40 minutes prior to the attack, indicating prior knowledge of what was about to happen.
The eyewitness testimony is supported by copies of photos taken by the men that the FBI seized. The photo reproductions were obtained via a FOIA request made by a private citizen and are of poor quality, deliberately made so by the FBI to conceal faces and other details. They constitute only 14 of over seventy photos taken by the Israelis. Nevertheless, they clearly demonstrate that a celebration was going on. One photo, intriguingly, shows Sivan Kurzberg holding a lit lighter in front of the Manhattan Skyline on September 10th, one day before 9/11. It was apparently taken at the Doric Complex on a reconnoitering visit made on that day and suggests that Kurzberg was simulating the attack on the towers on the following day.
Why would the Israelis do it? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described 9/11 initially as “a good thing.” He was later quoted as saying somewhat more expansively “We are benefiting from one thing, and that is the attack on the Twin Towers and Pentagon, and the American struggle in Iraq.” To be sure, 9/11 was a gift to Israel and it is a gift that keeps on giving. America is at war in a number of Muslim countries and its troops blanket the Middle East, to include a base in Israel dedicated to the defense of that country. It is all a result of the Global War on Terror and the GWOT started with 9/11. And just maybe it was a fire that was ignited by Israel.
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation (Federal ID Number #52-1739023) that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is [email protected].
you are a crank whose opinions always precede evidence
you interrogate evidence, and select factoids to weave into a narrative
the dead and maimed from 9-11 are of an unusually cognitively gifted national and global demographic
the survivors, and the families of the dead, collectively have unusually deep pockets
they collectively hired skilled and highly intelligent lawyers and investigators
no one — except the likely gang of cranks who come to you for permission to fantasize their importance, or to agitate for ethnic cleansing and genocide — takes you seriously
04398436986
Can you explain the 3rd, 4th, and 5th sentences?
Also, do you intend to link them with one another and with the topic?!
How can that be done?
What “factoids” are you sitting on while spouting?
All these anti-Israel articles are designed to tickle the grudges of Jew-obsessed WNs, but nonetheless fail the basic logical test :
i) If gentiles are so smart, why are Jews, whom gentiles outnumber 40:1 across the combined Western World, able to control everything? The entire premise of White Nationalism fails.
ii) Jews are not distinguished from other whites by blacks. So Jews face all the same risks from blacks that gentiles face. Somehow, this does not compute in WN ‘logic’.
iii) Virtually everything that White Nationalists say about Jews is what blacks say about whites. Given the small number of Jews and no prior history of enslavement, the WN claim is even weaker. Claiming oppression and superiority simultaneously is evidence of Dunning-Kruger.
iv) If Israel is responsible for 9/11, why are Muslims blowing up so many other things in so many other countries, in a manner that indicates…..(gasp)….a pattern? Why do so many Muslims take credit for 9/11?
Thanks,
-Ira Rabinowitz
Why would any even semi-intelligent person believe anything the FBI claims, or coughs up as “evidence”, for chrissakes?
Does Giraldi have any awareness of the FBI’s sordid history to date?
WTF would anyone believe any of the photos are even genuine?
You’re kidding, right?
Zero regards, onebornfree
Jewish Internet Defense Force Hasbara tactics 101:
Call your opponent a crank and threaten him with lawsuits.
If you want to know more about these typical Jewish tricks then be sure to pick up a copy of the book Culture of Critique by professor Kevin MacDonald.
I saw nothing collapse, those buildings were clearly demolished, and I think that really needs to be moved to the starting point of all 9/11 discussions. Modern buildings of robust construction such as the World Trade Center towers simply do not collapse even under the most extreme situations.
Start there, and then move on to your various theories.
You forgot to say “First!” Other than that, great job, hasbara. You couldn’t have been more predictable.
Phil:
We know that you have to be careful with publishing the 9/11 information but please there is mountains of documents to provide you with the real culprit; just ask a single, but the most relevant questions: Cui Bono (Who Benefits)? Is the answer not completely obvious to the exclusion of all others?
Please, by all means, research the points provided by a host of researchers on the topic. To come to any other conclusion requires contortions of epic proportions. Cui Bono? Therein lies the eternal answer to this deception!
Here is but short list of references:
The owner of Urban Moving, Dominik Suter (this is his twitter account) and his linkedin account, who fled a mere two days after being interviewed by the FBI following 9/11, is back in the US working in the Bay Area.
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/File:Final_Judgment.pdf
911 missing links – 911 Zionist operation
Christopher Bollyn: Solving 9-11, The Deception That Changed The World
The pdf book> Solving 9-11: The Deception That Changed The World.
http://www.bollyn.com/public/Solving_9-11_-_The_Deception_That_Changed_The_World.pdf
9/11 Suspects: The Dancing Israelis (Corbett Report)
https://wikileaks.org/gifiles/docs/13/1332210_-analytical-and-intelligence-comments-mossad-ran-9-11-arab.html
http://northerntruthseeker.blogspot.com/2010/09/israel-did-9-11-all-proof-in-world.html
https://ehpg.wordpress.com/israel-did-911/
http://www.todayscatholicworld.com/mossad-agents-911.htm
http://www.todayscatholicworld.com/who-pulled-911.htm
http://www.wicipolskie.org/?p=26383
https://nypost.com/2016/03/02/oberlin-college-president-stands-by-anti-semitic-professor/
https://thoughtcatalog.com/jeremy-london/2018/07/9-11-conspiracy-theories/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6357733/Academic-says-Israel-9-11-Twin-Towers-attacks-help-Zionists-government.html
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/mar/5/louis-farrakhan-israelis-and-zionist-jews-played-k/
https://www.wrmea.org/002-january-february/did-israel-have-advance-warning-of-9/11-attacks.html
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/religion/11378475/Vicar-investigated-over-911-Israel-did-it-posting.html
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2015/11/24/438901/Israel-prime-force-911-attacks
https://www.xyz.net.au/israel-did-911/
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it
https://www.economist.com/node/20017176/comments
http://www.voltairenet.org/article179295.html
https://comedonchisciotte.org/forum-cdc/#/discussion/25951/israel-did-9-11-all-the-proof-you-need
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2016/02/17/trump_you_will_find_out_who_really_knocked_down_the_world_trade_center_secret_papers_may_blame_saudis.html
http://www.centerforinquiry.net/oncampus/index.php/forums/viewthread/15322/
https://www.insurancejournal.com/news/national/2004/12/07/48289.htm
https://www.mintpressnews.com/911-larry-silverstein-designed-new-wtc-7-one-year-attacks/214821/
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/01/07/585156/Larry-Silverstein-and-Lewis-Eisenberg-made-billions-of-dollars-from-destruction-of-Twin-Towers
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Larry_Silverstein
http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/silverstein.html
https://www.darkmoon.me/2013/will-larry-silverstein-ever-be-brought-to-justice-for-911-insurance-fraud-by-dr-kevin-barrett/
Another Hasbara apologist! Who was involved in the cover-up of 9/11 and the families seeking justice?
Again, you Jew supremacists fail to answer the most obvious of all questions: Cui Bono (Who benefits)! There is but a single denominator to this question; care to provide an educated guess to whom that might be?
That’s exactly what undercover false flag terrorists do: drive around and watch their handiwork in a public area, then stick around the country to be questioned after killing 3k people, and later expose themselves to further attention and questioning by filing a lawsuit about the whole thing!
Giraldi has many fans here, but they forget that he’s in on the whole Holohoax scam. He’ll NEVER question it!
“Bomb sniffing dogs reacted to the smell of explosives in the van,”
Sounds like quite the professional outfit!
“ which had very little actual moving equipment inside.”
Suspicious! Moving vans are usually picked to the brim with moving equipment! The moving van I used last only had a dolly and a few dirty furniture pads in it, but then I am a sinister Jew and possible 9-11 terrorist too.
Was it that difficult to zero in on the right people, given their NJ mosque / Sphynx connection
A lot of people had a piece of the puzzle, including anyone paying attention to the BBC which reported prior to 9/11 that mullahs in London were advocating an airliner suicide attack, and there was even an intelligence briefing for Bush to the effect that a major attack in America was coming.
In my opinion, by far the most cost effective and thus likely way for them to have correctly identified another attempt to destroy the WTC towers was to have collated all the information that the FBI and CIA had kept from one another. It is well known that the Israelis have a network spanning all these agencies. An Israeli information clearing house that did not suffer from US interagency rivalry, but could draw on all their reports, would be well placed to parasitize on US intelligence gathering capability and draw the correct conclusions.
Elements in Israel surely knew, because Israel and the Saudis are very close.
And if you ask, “Who benefits?” the answer is obvious.
Would there have been any involvement at all by non-Israelis?
What do you make of the Urban Systems 2001 *facts*? And the five celebrating Israelis who had shown earlier signs (the previous day and around 8 am) of foreknowledge? Do you deny that Israel (at least in Netanyahu’s opinion), benefited from 9/11? Isn’t it reasonable to suppise that a government and intelligence service such as Israel’s might even facilitate the events of 9/11 (not IMO including actual demolition of the towers) but being careful to leave no unambiguous marks of guilt? That is consistent with a few loose ends like junior officers being observed behaving stupidly. (Cp. the mistakes made by Germans using the Enigma coding machines in WW2 which allowed the codes to be cracked).
Could someone explain how Israel benefitted from our adventure in Iraq? I understood Saddam was an effective counter to Iran, enemies of Israel. Today Iraq is an ally of Iran. Am I missing something?
Ryan Dawson (search for him on Youtube, unless he has been censored again) has done yeoman’s work on this.
This isn’t one of your better pieces.
It’s already been clearly established Israel was running a massive surveillance operation of some kind around 9/11, and it’s already been clearly established Israel had foreknowledge of the attacks themselves — what else does this piece add?
Dancing Israelis Photos Analysis with Adam Green (Know More News) and Ryan Dawson (ANC Report)
Ryan Dawson ANC Report Links :
https://www.youtube.com/user/Rys2sense
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dawson/
https://www.ancreport.com/
Adam Green Know More News Links :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaRjFptz7970mppuiGuZtpQ
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/know-more-news/
https://www.knowmorenews.org/
The logic here doesn’t really work. These dancing Israelis were being assholes for sure, but that is just their MO. Any true conspirator wouldn’t be out in public doing anything.
Israel having any role in 9-11 makes no sense. That Israel would exploit it yes. But any role would risk also being discovered and the cost-benefit is not favorable in the least.
Israeli who headed Colombia child prostitution ring arrested in Portugal
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190524-israeli-who-headed-colombia-child-prostitution-ring-arrested-in-portugal/
@ohwell
It would appear he is trying to be sly and clever by suggesting that somehow many or most of the 911 victims were jews which is demonstrably false. So he is the oddball nutter he is claiming the author is, simply in reverse.
But his whole comment reads very poorly with obscure references to secret unknowns which is almost the exact charge he levels at the author. Pot, meet kettle.
Why did they murder 171 sailors and intelligence officers when they tried to sink the Liberty?
As the June 8, 1967 anniversary of Israel’s attempt to start a nuclear war approaches, Rick Wiles and Trunews have a 2 day special review going on Memorial day and Tuesday. Unfortunately Rick fails to mention Albert Pikes Prophesy, but it is a good listen anyway.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/six-day-war-massacre-uss-liberty-veterans-reveal-truth-about-israeli-attack-part-1
In Mondays interview a survivor starts describing how, after being strafed and rocketed, and before bing torpedoed and attacked by helicopter dropped Israeli Irgun thugs, the Liberty was NAPALMED. Napalm would never have sunk the Liberty, its sole purpose was clearly the Kabbalistic ritual aspect of the false flag operation. Death by jewish lightning.
The Liberty false flag was a typical Talmudic holocaust offering to their god Molloch. So were the twin towers, Jachin & Boaz, and Solomon’s Temple, better known as the Solomon building, on Sept 9, 2001.
What the hell are you talking about. Most likely computer generated nonsense.
One little question; how did the “hijackers” manage to plant the explosives that imploded the towers?
Answer; they didn’t hijack anything and Israel did 911.
You don’t have to be a white nationalist to have reason to hate Israel and supremacist Jews.
I would have expected a lot more detail and information regarding this conspiracy, but it just rehashes what we’ve read from other articles on the website: the Urban Moving Company, the Dancing Israelis, the high-fivers, etc. Even Salon covered the Israeli art students years ago when it was non-converged.
We have the Dancing Israelis and the Dancing Muslims. If Mossad and Saudi Arabia were working together, that means that Jews and Muslims by default are conspiring against us (someone page Kevin Barrett) and have plotted all the false flag shootings like Christchurch, too.
One last thing: if the modern CIA is merely an offshoot of the Mossad (or always has been, depends on who you ask) isn’t Giraldi always been a part of the problem, acting as a messenger for an intelligence arm that has not really served in America’s interests? There are no good guys here.
One even more last thing: Mint Press News covered this issue and the FBI redacted pictures on May 17th, and this article burrows heavily from it. I don’t want to cry thievery here, but…
More chosenite double talk. It ain’t going to work. More and more people are seeing the obvious that 911 was an Israeli false flag operation. The main evidence that this was a FF is the deliberate imploding of the buildings owned and recently insured by a zionist Jew.
More smoking guns and dead people than in a heist movie:
Stuff:
Stuff requiring god-level intervention in the US bureaucracy (and lucky planning if you are relying on crazy arabs commandeering planes and actually pulling through):
Is this even real:
Mr Giraldi is doing a great service by pointing out these facts. The vast majority of Americans are not aware of these facts. Bravo again Mr. Giraldi please keep up the good work!
911 was the greatest crime of this century so far and the traitorous filth that did it are still running things here in the US. When they should have long ago been executed for this crime.
You don’t find it the slightest bit suspicious that the so-called master-minds of the 911 attacks are being tried in secret, in a secret court in Cuba? WTF? This in and of itself should cause any rational person to question the government’s BS story about 911.
HasbarAI?
It’s more likely than you think.
Just today from The Register:
I don’t believe a thing the ZIONIST traitors at the FBI have to say.
That a good place to start. And the first question is who had access to the buildings? Did Osama Bin Laden? I don’t think so.
Well we’ve known about the ‘dancing Israelis’ for years. But I’ve always wondered about the quick fleeing of Dominick Suter back to Israel. What did that say –he was a spy– and why hasn’t there been further investigation by various government agencies?
Not even I want to believe that Isl had foreknowledge of several hideous terrorist crimes and did nothing to alert the US to them. This would be another level of evil on their part. If so, what does NSA know about conversations (about an imminent attack) Isl intel had? What were the ‘dancers’ going to gain from their film? That’s the one defense they have: their film was irrelevant. Did these a-holes want to be caught and for what reason? Why did Israel want the American public to know that Mossad knew?
The Mossad’s fingerprints are all over 9/11.
This is not new, crazy or a call for ethnic cleansing, nor genocide. Back in 2007 Francesco Cossiga already stated it in an interview with Corriere della Sera. It is even on his Wikipedia page [1]
The problem with 9/11 is not so much the WTC1 and WTC2 towers. The real smoking gun capable of enlightening even average mainstream news consumers is WTC7.
WTC7 was not hit by a plane. But it implodes symetrically with free fall speed at 17:20 on the 11th of September 2001, many hours after the collapse of the Twin Towers [2]. Even NIST had to admit WTC7 indeed collapses at free fall speed after being pressed by independent engineers and physicists [3].
In my humble opinion, it’s almost impossble to claim WTC7 was not a controlled demolition (with a straight face).
But if it was a controlled demolition, then who could have spent the weeks or months necessary to rig that building? Certainly not 19 mostly Arabs armed with box cutters. The CIA itself? On US soil? Likely they knew, but given the multiple dozens of clues linking Zionist or Mossad assets to 9/11 before, during and after the event, it is hard to come to any other conclusion that Mossad is the main perpetrator in 9/11. For a breakdown of the numerous connections linking Mossad and or Zionists to 9/11 watch Christopher Bollyn [4].
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francesco_Cossiga#Controversies
[2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mamvq7LWqRU
[3] https://www.ae911truth.org/evidence/free-fall-acceleration
[4] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOq-LbQ4erM
The evidence is clearly laid out in the book the Lobby regarding Israels instigation of the Iraq war. That traitor Bush was owned by the Israelis even more than Trump. The vile puke even said how the war criminal Sharon was his hero.
We would not even be in the ME if it weren’t for that shit hole Israel and Jew control of the US.
Excuse me, but please explain how a bunch of Arabs had access to the World Trade Center towers in advance of 911 to install the explosives that imploded and brought down the 3 buildings. With all due respect which is zero. You are full of shit.
The Thought of Great Fun is that, if that had been done to Israel, there would be a decade-long assassination & retribution campaign going on, with lots of high-placed individuals in and out of government buildings burning in vehicles, falling out of windows, comitting suicide or meeting the lone gunman or the somewhat-disownable hit squad with perfectly legitimate fake passports.
It’s called arrogance. You can’t swing a dead cat in NYC with out smacking an arrogant Jew. These murderers know they have the backing of the Jews that control the US (for now) and that is why they we’re so sloppy and arrogant in their operations. I mean heck, look how they have gotten away the the USS Liberty attempted flag attack.
Well, sure – seems like amazingly stupid & irrational behavior, especially for supposed agents of the legendarily competent Mossad.
And yet – the material & eyewitness evidence that these guys were expecting what happened seems pretty strong.
Well said and documented.
You are missing that Saddam Hussein fired SCUD rockets on Israel during the first Gulf War and that he paid $25,000 to the families of Palestinian suicide bombers. Thus he had to go. The whole war on Iraq of 2003 was an Israeli operation.
That’s the most plausible theory about this that I’ve heard so far. The Israelis take advantage of their…contacts…in American “intelligence,” put two & two together, anticipate what’s about to happen, conclude that its no skin off their noses if it does, etc.
How do Jews exert disproportionate control?
• Defining others as non-human.
• A willingness to commit evil against “non-humans.”
To flesh out some details, see:
Thoughts on the Protected Race
by Andrew Joyce • April 11, 2019
http://www.unz.com/article/thoughts-on-the-protected-race/
Many stupid mistakes were made in the 9/11 operation. Jews are not always as clever as they are supposed to be. Besides, they have the typical Jewish quality of chutzpah which is both a source of strength and of vulnerability. The upshot is that Jews often concoct ingenious conspiracies but then cannot control themselves in bragging about it. Hence : “our purpose was to document the event”.
You know, these guys are just humans, and kinda juvenile at that. Maybe reconverted Israeli Art Students.
Not James Bond material in James Bond situations.
At best spotters with unclear instructions and unclear goals who are just there because something trickled through in a faraway bureaucray at some point.
Thank you for the good news!
May that (((pedophile sex slaver))) get all he deserves. His arrogance stepping foot outside his safe haven of Israel is like the arrogance of the Dancing Israelis.
Israel is a haven for pedophiles. Israel will not deport Jews who commit heinous crimes against gentiles. https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20180731-ex-israel-soldier-heading-child-prostitution-ring-wanted-by-interpol/
Yep, They were controlled demolitions set off by remotes from a safe distance of charges planted in the Core of the buildings during regular maintenance over a period of time. I’ve always believed it was the Israelis who did it.
Just on the cui bono question….. There is one very simple answer that you need to counter. Osama bin Laden knew what the Vietnam War had done to the US and what war in Afghanistan had done to the Soviet Union. He hated the US and wanted to harm it. What better way than to get American mired in Afghanistan. Looked at that way having his acolytes hijack planes and crash them in the US made perfect sense – and he won big.
Crank? Hahahaha is that the best thing you could come up with? The evidence is quite clear There’s no question that israel by the very least knew about the terrorist attack. You zionists have a long extensive history of commiting acts of terror then blaming the Arabs or Muslims for it. King David hotel bombing? Uss liberty? Forgot about those huh?
Is your certainty about what brought down the WTC buildings a product of your exercising any relevant expertise (in physics for example) or are you putting your faith in some one else whom you trust to have got it right. If it’s trust are you like those who have killed those who won’t accept their version of the Abrahamic deity, angry and vituperative precisely because you can’t prove what you believe to be true and have to rely on hearsay or dodgy witnesses?
Patricus—Could someone explain how Israel benefitted from our adventure in Iraq?
Try Mearsheimer and Walt’s The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy. From a review of the book, page 36:
‘Another noteworthy section is the detailed presentation on the role of the Israel lobby in the origins of the Iraq war. “We argue that the war was motivated at least in good part by a desire to make Israel more secure” (p. 231). They note that “some Israeli leaders” actually favored a war with Iran but were mollified by assurances that war with Iran would come later. The originators of the plan for the war with Iraq were Jewish-American neoconservatives “who conceived the idea and were principally responsible for pushing it forward in the wake of September 11” (p. 234). Israel then chimed in to do its part, chiefly by providing false intelligence and by having its leaders join the public chorus in America in favor of the war.’
Nice try, Thomm, but you will always be THE SUBCONTINENTAL, not ‘Ira’.
PG dips toe in water (jump in, the water’s chilling but bracing) and Hasbara’s on the case immediately.
If Americans ever widely understood what happened….. There must be some concern that they might, given the corporate media’s rapidly declining influence (for which we have DJT to thank).
What hijackers? In any case, Giraldi is getting all excited by a non-event. We’ve known about these Mossad creeps for years.
Ron Unz, please pulp this article — or do the digital equivalent to this witless mess. Get Chris Bollyn’s take on the topic instead.
The legendary competence of Mossad is mostly a propaganda/psyops myth, just like the legendary uber-prowess and invincibility of the IDF. Not meaning that they aren’t good, but they are human too.
Israeli intelligence’s main strength that they can rely on sayyans (not the Dragon Ball sort) helping them out, and their intricate knowledge of the Arabs. So they have a natural advantage in HUMINT both against countries who have any significant Jewish population and against their Arab half-brothers.
I would certainly agree that the main focus of the investigation should be on whether or not there was evidence of a controlled demolition. I would also agree that looking at how WTC 7 fell the conventional narrative given to us by our government is a lie.
An independent and honest investigation into whether or not there was a controlled demolition then leads to the next obvious question: Who had access to the buildings and the expertise needed to blow up these buildings?
If this investigation is done by experts not under the control of a corrupt government we might get some answers. Under the Zionist occupied government of the United States and the traitors and fools who dance to their tune we will likely never know the truth.
This tragedy and the lack of any serious investigation into its cause should wake people up from their delusion that we live in a free country.
LOL!!! You Hasbara operatives are really funny. It’s always the same jooshit. And you “chosenites” are allegedly smarter than Goyim. What a joke!
Is 04398436986 your insane asylum patient number???
Step 1: Invade Afghanistan
Step 2: Invade Iraq
Which country lies between these two countries?
With American armed forces still deployed in both Afghanistan and Iraq, get ready for Step 3.
Physics and common sense have always led me to believe the towers were taken down by controlled demolition.
Given the level of zionist hubris I fully expect someone like Netanyahu to come right out in a few years and openly brag, “Yeah, we took down the Twin Towers, but so what?”
Nice try.
Why don’t you read Gerald Shea’s Memorandum – chock full of evidence that Israeli spies were tracking the hijackers and had foreknowledge of the planned attacks and that they did not share all they knew about preparations for the attack with U.S. authorities. – and tell us if you still think they didn’t have any role?
Shea writes:
Or CIA, NSA ….. anyone in government.
LOL, back on the sherry, Whiz? OBL stated that he had nothing to do with it, and the Taliban offered to hand OBL over to Americans if they would only show some evidence proving his guilt but they never did because non existed.
Some Jews are not as smart as they think they are. Chutzpah can be very debilitating.
Shaddup Yid. When you speak, it is lies. Long reputation for it.
Only certain Muslims were alleged to be involved….Sunni which are mortal enemies of Shia (Iran), considered to Israel’s biggest threat. Perhaps it was an attempt to get the US further involved in the ME.
Of Israel’s foreknowledge you say “clearly established”. I think it very likely Israel did have some foreknowledge but how do you justify “clearly established”?
My reasoning is that Israel would be delighted by an Arab Muslim terrorist outrage on American soil and that putting two and two together, and maybe having more direct information, they might easily reckon that some of the Arabs receiving flight training were going to try ramming hijacked planes into major buildings. Seeing the plot underway and even giving it a little almost untrackable assistance it would clearly be good tactics to ensure that messages would be found afterwards that showed Israel giving warnings that, in retrospect ought to have been followed up while at the same time those messages on the face of it would show only a very limited knowledge of the plot. Furthermore it would be absolutely contrary to Israel’s interests to take any
steps to make the WTC buildings collapse. Why?
1. It would add very little to American government outrage and perceived need to take aggressive action; accordingly
2. Preparing for demolition would add enormously to the risk of a counterproductive disaster for Israel;
3. Part of reason 2: the probability that no Israeli would ever blow the whistle, maybe with recorded conversations, would be near zero. A wife or mistress might have recorded the pillow talk and then, after divorce and acquiring a gambling habit, have seriously needed money – or someone might even get religion and grow a conscience.
I had a way of working Larry Silverstein’s interests into a demolition version but, given that Mossad would not have wanted a high risk demolition version whether or not Mossad was more than aware of the plot, I now can’t see any reason for Silverstein’s involvement. Once demolition is proven of course everything changes but a whole lot of enthusiasts yammering about free fall doesn’t compel belief.
Very, very weak, pal.
This just in:
Fact : Regardless of whether or not Israel “did” 9/11 all by itself [ highly unlikely in my opinion], all of the original, “live” 9/11 footage as aired in the US on ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC [ now archived on line at : https://archive.org/details/sept_11_tv_archive/ ] , was/is fake “live” footage manufactured on computers months, possibly years before Sept. 11th 2001.
This fact has been repeatedly, and very clearly demonstrated by lone researcher Simon Shack in his “September Clues” video series.
Here is a short video from that series, demonstrating the falsity of the famous Fox 5 sequence which depicted Fl. 175’s impact on WTC2:
See also: “9/11 Video Fakery: So Exactly Where Did Fl.175 Hit WTC2 ?”
http://onebornfrees911researchreview.blogspot.com/2013/01/911-video-fakery-so-exactly-where-did.html
And: “Fl. 175’s Speed: Fairbanks [290+ mph] or Fox [540 + mph]?”
http://onebornfrees911researchreview.blogspot.com/2015/10/fl-175s-speed-fairbanks-327-mph-or-fox.html
The full “September Clues” documentary can be viewed here: http://septemberclues.info/
Regards, onebornfree
Are you aware of the changes in building standards in NY shortly before the WTC was built?
The Talmud and the Protocols tell us that whenever the Kabbalists have been fighting for centuries to extinguish Christianity and white Europeans. Whenever they are hungry for another white genocide, the Rabbi’s start cranking up their horny for blood Irgun/Ritchie/Antifa thugs to create a false flag and start a war.
9/11 was clearly one of these mind control false flags. Of course, one of the biggest purposes of a false flag is to inflict terror and fear into the people. This is one message that always gets through, even to the thickest of goyim
But here is a short review of talmudic false flags, and the war(s) that ensued:
1899 The Maine — Spanish American War
1914 Archduke Ferdinand — WWI
1915 The Lusitania — WWI
1964 The Maddox — Vietnamese War
1967 The Liberty — Third Arab–Israeli War
1941 The Alabama — WWII (Pearl Harbor)
2001 9/11 — First World War on Terror
2012 Bengazi — Second World War on Terror
And coming soon in June:
2019 Straight of Hormuz — First World War on Iran (Stennis and Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups)
At the least the Zionists knew more about it than the Americans and did nothing to help the Americans to stop it. At the worst some American intelligence assets knew about it and did nothing to stop it or were shut down.
I worked at ‘Ground Zero’ and while there a very nice man was my supervisor. I was overhearing a conversation he was having with this other employee, as my office was next to his in the trailer, and he said this (911) is ‘only good for us’. They were both Israeli immigrants to America.
While in conversation with a Port Authority cop a few years younger than me he bluntly told me ‘the Mossad did it’. While agreeing that Israel was a problem I scoffed at his assertion. How naive I was even after that and even at that advanced age (grin).
I saw those ‘Israeli students’ in malls selling all kinds of ‘Dead Sea’ products back then. The biggest bunch of ass holes I ever saw.
A classic reaction just now as I went to my local deli, in a bad mood, and started talking to the Deli owner and this Moslem looking young man. I interrogated the young man (yes I’m obnoxious (smile)) and he turned out to be an Indian Christian. I asked him if he knew what Mossad was and of course he said no. I proceeded to educate him and one or two others that were there. The clever Deli owner, who I know very well, tried to lighten the situation at my expense by saying I was a crank and this other woman customer also let out a laugh. He doesn’t want to hurt his business. I sensed this and don’t want to hurt his business either so I bid them all farewell as I came off looking like a foolish conspiracy theorist. If I got thru, even just a little, to that young Christian Indian kid, it was worth it.
seriously plausible, if not for that pesky BLDG 7 demo and this report of the art in residence program on the 92nd floor of the WTC:
https://t.co/dXBHf1z63e
Silverstein’s wife scheduling his dermatology appointment on 9/11 also notable.
Israel Did 911- All the Proof in the World
(this was originally put together by a 20 year old, posting here https://theinfounderground.com/smf/index.php?topic=5367.0 )
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it
And just today, I saw somebody post this: “Donald Trump advisor, AIPAC’s Michael Glassner, arranged Larry Silverstein’s lease deal for World Trade Center”
No it is his Internet hasbara agent number.
Every thinking America knows that Israel and the zionist controlled deep state and the zio/US government traitors did 911!
I refer you to the expression ‘wilful ignorance;’ as of today, 9/11 is 6,468 days ago. If you can, kindly justify your currently demonstrated ignorance. Tip: Neither hijackers, plane crashes nor jet-fuel fires can provoke deliberately, *pre-prepared* demolitions, and those * 3. Blind, much? Just don’t want to see?
Any thorough operation has a fallback. A systematic and widespread attack on the domestic civilian population needs redundant fallback stories. We’ve run through the first: ‘Those rotten Saudis!’ Here comes the second: ‘Those Israeli bastards!!’ It’s all true, as far as it goes. Saudis acted out the hijack sideshow and crippled FAA with their PTech subcontract to MITRE. Israelis carried out the sabotage.
But it begs the question, Who’s the mastermind and who’s the henchman?
Tom Wilshire’s shop infiltrated and protected hijackers, and Brennan concealed it. Spike Bowman protected other hijackers and destroyed AMERITHRAX evidence. CIA shot down Flight 93 with the white jet while Myers sat there pulling his pud. CIA ran 9/11 just like they ran Russiagate, with eyes-only intelligence liaison agreements and dotted-line reports in other bureaus.
The MO is the same as other CIA attacks on the domestic civilian population, OKC, WTC I, Boston Marathon. Set up a hothouse with CIA provocateurs provoking each other to a frenzy, then pick the dumbest one and frame him when you blow civilians up.
Tired of this shit? Then you’ve got to raze the CIA and hang the DO and the SIS. End impunity by acceding to the Rome Statute. Put our Giraldis, Kiriakous, Mannings, Snowdens and Binneys in charge of an open-source INR to support diplomacy, not organized crime. It’s regime change. You’ve got to overthrow the CIA regime.
Evidence? What evidence can you offer for your stated opinion? Without it, your comment is nothing but an ad hominem attack, and we all know what cranks employ that sappy tactic.
Try again, and good luck.
While I generally sympathize with the sentiment, may I point out that presenting it doesn’t mean one believes it? Besides, when the info makes sense, it may be worthwhile not only to present it but to consider it, especially when it contradicts something else that “da gubbermint” claims.
I myself believe it because it’s believeable, and the presenter is credible, and shall continue until the opposites are true.
To what degree do you believe it? Explain.
How do you know?
I agree with you Bucky. The sky is not blue.
Yeah, but it sure brought out the trolls. I say keep it and get Bollyn’s very detailed take on it too.
Bucky wants you to believe the sky is not blue.
One and the same. The hasbara trolls here unwittingly prove that Israel is one of the largest and probably the most vile open air insane asylum ever known.
Maybe Jewish Globalist Power should be called UMS.
All roads lead to the City of London.
http://www.911nwo.com
It keeps the memory of that day alive – never forget, as facts tend to disappear into the memory hole if they are not continuously refreshed. Note the frenzy and panic by the hasbara trolls whenever this topic pops up. This is Israel’s Achilles Heel – unravel this mystery and they are toast.
This is a straw man. I assume it ties into the “master race” bullshit you people like to promote as WN ideals. A love for one’s own people over others is no more sinister than a mother preferring her own child over others. It does not mean she possesses the “master child,” nor does it mean she wants to harm all other children. Most WNs would admit Jews (Ashkenazi, anyway) have higher mean IQs than whites, yet Jewish numbers are so small versus white gentiles that our larger population produces, in absolute numbers, more highly capable individuals. Jews use a group strategy that combines capability and nepotism that defeats the highly individualistic white strategy. If your argument were that Jews don’t actually “control everything” (too strongly worded here anyway), all one has to do is research who runs/owns our news media, banking, Hollywood, academia, etc. Today’s retarded climate in which one may find himself the “extremist” for arguing the simple truth that boys have a penis and girls have a vagina reeks of Talmudic bullshit that is at war with the natural world for the minds of the goyim.
It is true overall that blacks do not distinguish between whites and Jews, but when they do, Jews make sure to do their part in making sure they are not heard. The banning of Nation of Islam books from Amazon comes to mind. Regarding risks from blacks, while it is true that both white and Jew individuals CAN face similar dangers to the high crime of blacks, this is not the main issue. The issue is the push by Jewish power to destroy the demographics of white homelands as to ensure whites will never again possess a nation comprised of its own people. The threat to us from non-whites is existential, and their tremendous flow into our nations would not have been possible without Jewish guiding. As our numbers in our own lands dwindle, the Jews who live throughout the Western world feel more secure, as there is less chance they will be shoah’d yet again by those driven by “irrational hatred” of a group that has never done anything wrong. Nonetheless, it is more irrational to believe that if I am kicked out of my rental property by a hundred different landlords, it has nothing to do with my own behavior.
I cannot say that Israel is completely responsible for 9/11, nor would I say the evidence should remove it completely from suspicion on some level. No one would argue with a straight face (except for Jews) that Muslims do not exhibit a pattern of problematic behavior, such as blowing stuff up in the name of Islam. Muslims are happy to take credit for 9/11. They hate Israel and the US, which they rightfully see as one. It’s weird. There weren’t so many Muslim attacks against the West prior to the establishment of Israel on top of the bones of Palestinians. Still, if I wanted to attack the US and frame someone else for it, Muslims would be at the top of my list of plausible candidates. Also, we are attacked for noticing general patterns of negative behavior in various non-white groups, including Jews. One doesn’t have to wonder why collective Jewry is so hellbent against discussion of these patterns given Jewish behavior is the most harmful overall to white societies.
I’ve found that one of the best ways to understand things like this is by way of analogy. For example, you could similarly ask: How can a mere 200 mg of sodium cyanide kill a 70 kg person?
No it doesn’t; one specious argument won’t suffice for that.
This blanket statement is just a bare assertion with which many “blacks” would apparently disagree. How do you explain the following for example?
https://www.timesofisrael.com/louis-farrakhan-warns-against-satanic-jews-in-chicago-speech/
For that matter, jews would also face similar risks of cancer as gentiles do; so what’s that got to do with the price of tea in China?
There you go again, baselessly implying that “blacks” make no distinctions between jews and gentiles.
Well it’s your absurd strawman so you might as well have your way with it; knock your socks off…
Simple; because the historical record suggests that it’s not Muslims “blowing up so many other things in so many other countries” but jews; jews who generally try to blame others for their crimes; see e.g. the Lavon affair, and the USS Liberty.
Why do jews baselessly claim that “so many Muslims take credit for 9/11”?
BTW if Muslims were smart enough and resourceful enough to do 9/11 why would they not proffer some kind of a “manifesto” or formal claim of responsibility, explaining why they did it? Why would they take such risks and go through all that trouble only to let the U.S. “government” control the narrative? It makes no sense.
And how were Muslims able to prevent an actual investigation into 9/11?
And if jews were not responsible for 9/11 why would jews take the risk and go through the trouble of putting imposter Hyman Brown on national TV on 9/11 (an imposter who made demonstrably false claims his involvement with the WTC tower and their construction)?
Media coverage of the case also died, though the five were referred to in the press as the “dancing Israelis” and by some, more disparagingly, as the “dancing Shlomos.”
They should make a movie: Crash Dance.
9/11 was a conspiracy committed by elements within Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the US.
Giraldi is right to call out the Israelis but let’s not forget about the Americans that must have been involved in the preparation, execution, and coverup.
said:
“Giraldi has many fans here, but they forget that he’s in on the whole Holohoax scam. He’ll NEVER question it!”
Boom!
Yep, I’ve pointed that out before.
If one is really serious about ending the horrors of Zionism, Jew supremacist criminality & cultural destruction of Euro white gentiles, they must stop pulling their punches when it comes to the fake & impossible “holocaust”. It is the soft under belly of all that is occurring. Bringing The Big Lie down ends the devastation that being imposed upon us.
https://forum.codoh.com/download/file.php?id=2240&t=1
Nothing will change as long as historical fraud is allowed to continue.
Thanks.
With a commendable percentage of logic brought to bear, the fed up sarz wrote: “… Giraldi is getting all excited by a non-event. We’ve known about these Mossad creeps for years.”
Broken Scranton greetings, where a fairly cold rain falls, sarz!
Masters of War by Deception, ZUS-based Israeli Cognitive Dissonance Specialists, are behind this following revelation which Philip Giraldi most honorably conveyed to us: “FBI evidence supports prior knowledge or complicity..”
After enduring > 2 years of torture by “Russiagate” and descent through the gateway of Zionist Memory Hole we dumb goyim go!
All subjects are trained to forget how the exalted man of integrity & strength, Robert Swan Mueller III, was FBI Director during the 9/11 False Flag terror attacks. Uh, I for one would delight in seeing today’s manifestation of Special Prosecutor🇮🇱 Mueller and current FBI Director Christopher A. Wray🇮🇱 undergo (hard ball) 9/11 interrogation by let’s say, either Gentelman Dr. Phil Giraldi or “Real Jew News,” eh hem, Director Brother Nathanael Kapner.
Simply, & for me writing as a Scranton school bus driver, my question would boil down to determine what did then FBI Director Mueller know then about Israeli foreknowledge of the 9/11 attacks and Israel’s bright & shining bad & complicit intentions?
Surely, what Director Robert Mueller knew about Israeli 9/11 activities had to be passed on to t-Rump’s FBI Director, Christopher A. Wray’s crime archives.
Suggests to me that Mr. (Dull ray?) Wray had to sign off on the current FBI formal admission of “Israel’s role in 9/11,” which happens to be the all-telling title of P.G.’s article. Is a given, my U.R. Brothers & Sisters and er, enemies?🤔
An upward trajectory egress from the Zionist Memory Hole, I sense that the wicked international Zionist planners and of course ZUS fellow-travelers knew that their 9/11 fable was destined for demolition. Unaccountable to this date, they care not a whit about having gotten caught because much greater😈 things are afoot in the Land of Bilk & Money.
A fact: The Planetarchis t-Rump preps to soon unveil his Zionist “Deal of the Century” which misdeals a hand to Middle East-based Muslim countries, and that can be easily summarized by the following paradigm, “Eat from the Jewish vine and you are mine.”
Hushed for a precise & planned period of time, & domiciled among the leaves of Tel Aviv-based dead fig trees, is the truth about “Israel’s role in 9/11.” Knowing & cunning Zionist Jews knew that their getting caught lying was inevitable because they grudgingly respect how a Gospel author wrote, “even the stones will speak truth.”
Halloa, FBI Director Wray! A question. Are you allowed to share vital information with select members of my “Homeland’s” Knesset Congress West the reason as to why Israel’s role in demonic 9/11 attacks & follow up GWOT had to wait until now?
(Zigh) Have daily “Soma” doses of Zionist Jew manufactured Cognitive Dissonance shit!😋
As alert U.R. commentors know, just months ago, the Zionist Corporate Media was teeming with accusations that Iran was the real 9/11 perp, and suddenly, Annihilate Iran, PreZident Bonespur, is pretending to offer a hemlock “peace” leaf to leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran. What the hell is going on here?
Selah, across Hudson River, the Mossad Israelis danced with ritual & total unaccountable abandon, and selah, FBI Director Mueller chaperoned the event as just another “wallflower.”
911 was the greatest crime of this century so far
You are overlooking Bush’s murder of 2 million plus Iraqi’s
Jacques Sheete says:“To what degree do you believe it?”
I’m surprised/disturbed by your apparent gullibility here.
I thought I made myself clear. I don’t believe it.
Fact: The whole “dancing Israelis” story/myth was conveniently inserted into the MSM a long time ago as unquestionable truth, with no real evidence to support the claim.
Big Picture Fact:
The media is just government propaganda outlet, so why would I believe anything it says about 9/11[ or anything else] , particularly in light of the fact that I already know that all of the original alleged live footage of 9/11 as aired on US MSM TV stations on the morning of 9/11 was/is provably fake [ as briefly addressed in my previous post in this thread]?
If you haven’t got that far down the 9/11 rabbit hole yet [ yes, even the “live” WTC7 collapse footage is fake 🙂 ], then I understand your skepticism, but that skepticism still does not , in my opinion, excuse an otherwise intelligent person such as yourself for swallowing the FBI’s latest claims, seemingly right off the bat, simply because the mainstream media has already pre-programmed you to believe in “dancing Israelis” or whatever.
Big Picture Fact: History shows that the FBI is a 100% criminal org., [a subset of an even larger criminal org., aka the US government], nothing more, nothing less.
Even if there were actual “dancing Israelis” on 9/11 [ an unproven and unverifiable fact at this time], how do we know that that was not itself an FBI or CIA run operation?
Answer: we don’t. And we cannot.
The Question of Photo Authenticity:
Last, but not least, [and completely disregarding the question of why would any intelligent person believe anything the FBI claims is the “truth”], how do you know that these photos [ or videos] are even genuine, regardless of alleged source?
For many reasons that I won’t get into here, these alleged genuine “dancing Israelis” photos are a complete joke to anyone with an eye towards image fakery. Open your eyes- scrutinize, think!
And, like I said, even if you are , like many here, gullible enough to believe they are genuine [because they support the whole “dancing Israelis” tale you have been conveniently pre-programmed with by the MSM] , and that there were actual “dancing Israelis” on 9/11, it still does not prove that the whole “dancing Israelis” story was not an FBI run psyop, as far as I can see.
Regards [a worried] onebornfree
p.s. you said: “may I point out that presenting it doesn’t mean one believes it?”
Oh, but in this case it does. Mr Giraldi clearly stated as fact : “Some of those Mossad officers were notably filmed celebrating as the Twin Towers were burning and collapsing.” as if that was an unquestionable, irrefutable fact, when it most assuredly is.
It’s his holohoax id number that was tattooed on him just before he was gassed at Auschwitz.
Don’t you kno nothing?
Sigh.
What a sty. heavily “redacted” photos of Jewish infiltrators. Why? because of nat’l security? Hardly. More like preventing words of anger spewed at them via AIPAC, dual citizens within the DoJ and the kosher IRS.
Still, thanks to the Neo Judas class of Christian Zionists, The Synagogue flexes their muscles against the citizens in their “own” land.
***
Nearly 500 foreign nationals from over 80 different nations had been killed in the World Trade Center. A large number of Israelis had worked in the buildings and so a proportionately large number of Israelis could be expected to have died there. To give the impression that this was the case, President Bush, primed by his Jewish minders, announced soon after the tragedy that 130 Israelis had died in the towers. To his subsequent embarrassment, 129 of these Israelis were found to be alive and well. The number of Israelis who died in the Twin Towers turned out to be ridiculously small, in defiance of the law of averages —only one man! And he was a chance visitor who happened to be passing by. It appears that hundreds of Israelis who ordinarily worked in the buildings, or had business there every day, had either been forewarned to stay away, or, by sheer good luck, had been kept away by mysterious forces. In total, three Israelis died in the 9-11 attack: two on the ‘hijacked’ planes and one in the Twin Towers, a casual visitor. The rest had been warned to stay away by the Odigo messaging service.
Coincidentally, Odigo had a branch office only two blocks away from the World Trade Center. Even more coincidentally, Odigo’s headquarters were located in Herzliya, Israel, a town just north of Tel Aviv where — wonder of wonders! — Mossad is also headquartered.
ALEX DIAMANDIS (Odigo’s vice president, admitting Israeli foreknowledge) :The messages said something big was going to happen in a certain amount of time, and it did — almost to the minute!
DR ALAN SABROSKY (former director of studies at the US Army War College): What we need to stand up and say is that not only did they, the Israelis, attack the USS Liberty – they did 9/11 also. They did it! I have had long conversations over the past two weeks with contacts at the Army War College, at the Headquarters Marine Corps, and I have made it absolutely clear in both cases that it is 100 percent certain that 9/11 was a Mossad operation. Period. The Zionists are playing this as an all-or-nothing exercise. Because if they lose this one, if the American people ever realize what really happened,they’re done!
https://www.darkmoon.me/2014/11-shocking-truth-laid-bare/
***
We Jews glory in the fact that the stupid goy have never realized that we are the parasites consuming an increasing portion of production while the producers are continually receiving less and less. Harold Wallace Rosenthal, The Harold Wallace Rosenthal Interview, 1976, by Charles A. Weisman, published June 1992 (See chapter 9, ‘Jews about Financial and Political Power)
Whitney Webb is not giving new evidence this is old evidence and only a fraction of it at that that I have had out for over a decade. It is as if peopel just started reading the FBI files a week ago after some of the photos were released.
F Israel…the heart of all the evil in the world due to their religion which is actually a cult.
“2 million plus Iraqis”?
Let’s not get carried away. Proof of that number is where?
Besides, it was 9/11 that provided the grease for the attack on Iraq and the other countries that Israel wanted attacked with our guys, our money.
The Russians got duped by the Jews – cost them millions of dead christians, burnt churches, killed their Czar. The Germans got duped by the Jews – cost them – everything. Palestine got duped by the Jews – cost most their lands and thousands dead. And now it’s the Americans time to get duped by the Jews – cost – probably everything too. Enough said.
About as relevant to my point as Tommy Silverstein’s art
They assassinated this Arab in Norway and, after killing the wrong guy even, the Norwegian police coolly and methodically rounded up the Israeli assassins, but then had to release them for some reason, probably political pressure from the US. The Israelis paid the family of the slain something laughable like 150k for wrongful death. What a joke. Shows you where real competence lay.
Don’t engage in projection. You could not rebut a single one of my points, because you know that they are true.
I don’t need a expert to point out that the collapse of the towers could not have been the result of furniture fires.
‘Of Israel’s foreknowledge you say “clearly established”. I think it very likely Israel did have some foreknowledge but how do you justify “clearly established”?’
Why on earth would Mossad agents be in place and ready to film an attack they didn’t know was going to happen?
Please don’t trust those cowards who clearly do not expose the USG role in 9/11. The 9/11 was designed, and implemented by Bush regime including Jewish neocons/Israel to frame Muslims so they attack country after country to kill Muslims and steal their resources. This vicious plan embedded the ‘greater Israel’ which has been defeated.
[Bush Administration quite obviously did not want to assume any blame for what had happened and that bias also extended to providing cover for U.S. “allies,” most particularly Saudi Arabia and Israel. ]
Why don’t you refuse to expose USG hand in 9/11 clearly? Is it hard to acknowledge/ No 9/11 terrorist act would have been possible WITHOUT active participation of the USG.
The 9/11, without ANY DOUBT, designed and carried out by George Bush regime, USG, and Israelis including the Jewish mafia neocons. Americans never take responsibility for their crimes against humanity committed against majority of other countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East and the Central Asia. They are ignorant, complicit with USG crimes through their education where have killed millions of people around the world.
Why the complicit Americans don’t bring criminal USG down? Because the dummies survive and 1% parasite benefit, like Trump family. American dummies are illiterate, ignorant, arrogant, and lazy. They are like robot to repeat what they have been told. This does not make them ‘innocent’ of the charge that they are complicit in the crimes.
There are small number of Americans who are against USG terrorist state, but their number is insignificant. As long as the world allows these criminals and mass murderers to continue their crimes against humanity, the world will suffer.
Also because the American officials, former or current, are deceiving the ignorant population to protect USG from riot and fall.
The whole world knows how criminal USG is. Thus, you should be receiving a piece of your own medicine, bombing and mass murdering complicit dummies, to find out what you have done to the world. No one accepts your criminal plan for world domination.
STOP LYING AND EXPOSE THE ROLE OF USG IN THE DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF 9/11 ALONG WITH Israel and Jewish mafia to frame Muslims all over the world especially in the Middle East, killing them to change the geopolitical arrangement for creation of the ‘greater Israel’.
which is illegal. You take this wish into your graves bastards.
This plan has been defeated by brave Syrians, Lebanese, brave Iranians who have been under constant attacks of the terrorist USG and its dog, Israel, using their proxies funded by the Saudi Arabia. That’s why the Jewish maifa pimp, trump, is angry and is after Iran, where he takes it into his grave like Bush, Reagan, Peres and so many others.
Saudi Arabia is a colony where USG/Israel MILKING its people to fund their wars and proxies for their vicious plan, world hegemony, where embedded ‘greater Israel’.
Saudi Arabia’s role is to pays for US wars. Yemen war, like Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia is US/Israel wars NOT Saudi Arabia. Stupid and traitor MBS is funding them. Trump family is a thieve milking Arab traitor ‘leaders’. Israel, the dog, only extract $$$$$$ from US tax payers and many other countries including Germany. They act from behind.
Expose the liars who still are trying to exonerate USG role in 9/11 false flag operation done by Bush Regime and continued by Clintons, Obama, and now Trump, the baby killer and of course Israel and other western colonies in Europe.
The criminal act of terrorist USG is not limited to 9/11 alone. It is for centuries that US terrorist state killing the indigenous population by millions, staging false flag operation to steal land and resources of other states, example Mexico. Stop Lying to dummies and expose your crimes against humanity now.
We hope you receive the same medicine that you have prescribed for the world.
the world hates you, hates you and hate the dummies who are silent and complicit to all these crimes against babies, women, old and young people for centuries. You must be destroyed so the peace can be established. You are responsible for so many world wars and chaos in the world. It is the time you go into your grave, the sooner the better. NO one will save you, the axis of evil US-Israel-Britain.
So far, you have been using your colony, Saudi Arabia, to fund your wars and your Mossad/MI6/CIA trained terrorists for your vicious plan.
Muslims must be wake up and work together with other victims of imperialism/zionism to destroy these mass murderers. The US proxy army must be destroyed along with its financier, the traitor Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Down with MBS and those who support him.
Saudi Arabian people hate this pimp and have tried to assassinate him once before, but it failed. They know that Israel and US are supporting e criminals, including brutal MBS, in the world for their own interest NOT Saudis or the West. If axis of evil US-Israel-Britain, succeed then Saudi Arabia falls and the Arabs will be their slaves for ever.
Muslims all over the world must be united with other groups against the EVIL now.
Let’s see, if you are actually up for debate and scrutiny.
There is a lot convoluted in this one question alone. Firstly the idea that it exclusively or the entire premis of White Nationalism is objectively false. Jewish power in the USA and the Western world at large, connected globally is an issue for all political sides and parties, to whom it may concern.
Secondly noone is claiming that they do control everything. It’s a so tired and overused strawman since years, I am astounded you do not feel embarrassed having it brought up.
Thirdly a very crude summary of Jewish power is as following:
1. – banking, finance, Wall Street, money leverage
2. – an overwhelming, almost monopoly over US media and news
3. – Lobby groups and the ability to buy politicians: from Aipac to Sheldon Adelson
4. – ethnic nepotism and networking: from discrimination at ivy league colleges to shady business including local government bribes deals to Wall Street
5. – The Jewish power to silence, even criminalize and pathologize the discussion of Jewish power: from the very basic hate speech laws to NGOs as the ADL and SPLC to the JDL and direct influence on the government. Not least on the Trump administration.
6. – The holocaust industry and immunization against criticism
7. – The overlapping of the interests of US-imperialism and the military-industrial-complex, the arms industry and global business interests with (Likud-)Zionism
8. Israel itself backed by the US military, actual undreds of nuclear weapons of mass destruction, a modern army and a very sophisticated spying apparatus.
You really need to be better than this, or I will have to start doubting the high Jewish IQ meme aswell.
They absolutely are. Spoiler: Louis Farrakhan. I do wonder what happened to his works. (See above points 6. and 7.)
I am going to be blunt and call this what is: in itself an illogical, incoherent, ahistorical mess of pilpul.
Because 9/11 is one event and global Jihadism is an ideology. Created by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, funded and armed by them, used and supported by the USA and some of its allies like the UK. As early as the Afghanistan War against the Soviet Union and probably even earlier on that. – How is this even a question? Are you counting on the stupidity of your audience…?
Let’s see how this works in the New Jerusalem. Giraldi comes up with definitive proof the joos did 911. So what? The flatscreen joo box in every living room starts to spew out some plausible nonsense: a few renegade izzies had some foreknowledge of a possible muzzie attack on Jew York…nothing definitive, mind you. The misguided renegades have since been dealt with very firmly and safeguards put in place to prevent any similar future occurrence. Dame Lindsey Graham (favorite go to goy) appears on the flatscreen box and states the renegade izzies , though tragically misguided, may have done us a favor……waking us up to the existential (latest buzzword) muzzie threat. The American public then returns to watching Deshawn dunk in his underwear or Becky deepthroating Mandingo over at Porn Hub or planning the next Caribbean commodity cruise. Remember the USS Liberty? A tragic error……fog of war (another favorite tv cliche). Valiant izzie efforts were made to assist the wounded sailors aboard the listing vessel. Strafing of the lifeboats a vicious lie promulgated by one wounded sailor with a history of antisemitism. This stuff is just too easy…….the jooies must be laughing their asses off.
Excellent reply.
I’m including the Iraq war as part of the 911 attack. The Iraq war would not have happened were it not for Israels 911 false flag.
I certainly agree. But in this case Mr. Giraldi is being helpful. And we may see the day when he changes his tune regarding the holohoax.
An afterthought:
the very fact that the FBI is now attempting to confirm “the truth” of the “dancing Israeli” tale [complete with laughably vague, completely unverifiable photos, and complete with “revelations” posted here and elsewhere via supposed “former intelligence officers” 🙂 ], should be more than enough to alert any thinking individual to the [most likely complete] fraudulence of the whole “dancing Israeli” narrative.
It’s probably just another government obfuscation/ diversion tactic tailored specifically for the anti- Israel “itsdajooz” crowd, all of whom have evidently swallowed it “hook, line and sinker”, as morons will often do with regard to “irrefutable” MSM/FBI “information” [ie government propaganda] they have all been pre-programmed to believe as being true, just because years ago, the MSM/FBI [ the same beast, really] had already claimed it to be true [without ever presenting any verifiable evidence.]
To be clear, I’m no supporter of the [welfare] state of Israel , nor of any other government. Like all governments, including the US, the government of Israel is a 100% criminal organization that needs to be “disappeared” somehow, ASAP.
“Because they are all ultimately funded via both direct and indirect theft [taxes], and counterfeiting [central bank monopolies], all governments are essentially, at their very cores, 100% corrupt criminal scams which cannot be “reformed”,”improved”, nor “limited” in scope, simply because of their innate criminal nature.” onebornfree
Regards, onebornfree
By your logic, Ehud Barak & bin Laden were allies : Barak declared the official start of the GWOT just minutes after — or maybe before — the towers fell.
With awed common sense insight, Ryan Dawson wrote: “… It is as if people just started reading the FBI files a week ago…”
Agreed, above Ryan.
Fyi, I am owner of an original (post-9/11) FBI poster which signaled “Wanted OBL” for crimes not related to the WTC tower terror attacks on September 11, 2001.🤔
To this date, I am curious as to know why(?) the FBI held back on making such “Wanted” pronouncement against al-Qaeda’s demonized OBL.
This suggests to me that FBI Director, Robert Swan Mueller III, was either protecting his organization’s investigation-integrity or was just covering his Leda ass for the day when he would become “Russiagate” Special Prosecutor.🙄
Thanks, Ryan!
Selah, to clearly understand the deviate works of the Mossad motto, “do war by deception,” is a form of “Special Ed” that’s inaccessible to inhabitants of the ZUS ghetto. 😕 Selah, the sorrowful outcome: generations of War PreZident Dubya’s beloved ‘Merikan children are, “left behind.”
Wouldn’t it be nice if at least one time the response didn’t conform to the stereotype? “But Nazis!”
Having aligned with the stinky bullshit of commenter Lot, Wally again stepped upon his dick, reinforced his frequent “accomplishments” which serve to undermine resistance to my Homeland’s ZOG, and bragged:
“(Kotsaid:
“Giraldi has many fans here, but they forget that he’s in on the whole Holohoax scam. He’ll NEVER question it!”
Boom!
Yep, I’ve pointed that out before.”
Giraldi does not pretend to be Alex Jones, so why would you expect entertainment.
So where does one draw the line?
a) Three towers stood firm against the sky, then
b) they didn’t = they lay smoking on the ground, WTCs 1 & 2 spread widely in huge clouds of ‘pyroclastic dust’ and ejected steel, and WTC7 as ‘good as gold’ straight down into its own footprint. Proof = the debris fields.
‘Something’ must have happened in between; like here, here and here, say.
So how do you know these videos are ‘fake,’ who made them and how, and what’s your explanation of what actually did occur? rgds
No airplane crash wreckage on 9/11 means no hijacked airliners on 9/11.
Before you even get to the high-fiving Israeli photographers, you have to decide for yourself if a 767 really can fly at 500 mph at 1000 ft., if the reputed hijackers could really accomplish the astonishing feats of piloting required for the alleged suicide crashes, or if a mostly aluminum 767 could really penetrate the dense matrix of steel box columns on the exterior of the WTC, leave a punched-out silhouette of its shape in the facade of the Twin Towers, and then just disappear. Not once, but twice.
I’d be willing to bet a box of bagels that any images taken by the Weehawken Five will not show any jetliners bearing down on the WTC, but rather show only the WTC demolitions.
Since I’ve already posted it on several occasions at UR in the past, I hesitate to once again post that notorious still frame from CNN videogapher Michael Hezarkhani showing UA 175 penetrating into WTC 2 without any reaction from either airplane or building, which is impossible. But here it is again anyway. Perhaps Phil or our host Ron Unz will comment on it, finally.
It’s all Hollywood folks, but people are more likely to believe fancy fiction than simple truths. If humans are anything it is gullible. See your Bible, Quron, or Talmud for examples.
None of the Americans on duty on September 11, 2001 were Israelis.
Pres. Bush, VP Cheney, Sec. of Def. Rumsfeld, acting JCS Chairman Gen. Myers, NORAD Commander Gen. Eberhardt, DCI Tenet, et al, were all Americans. So too, Flt 11 stewardess Betty Ong was an American and not an Israeli, although she had a mysterious Chinese nickname, or alias. None of the Kean Commission members were Israelis., but we’re supposed to believe that the 9/11 Commission was “set up to fail.”
That said, the Celebrating Shlomos were certainly Israelis. The E-TEAM and GELATIN efforts included Israeli participants in their 127 Illuminated Windows project, which coincidentally (I’m sure) was performed right where one of the alleged suicide jetliners later hit.
March 21, 2001
September 11, 2001
Odigo message recipients were certainly Israelis, although one cannot exclude the possibility that some American Jews also got the word that “something big” was about to occur, but advance knowledge about the WTC “event” could have been gained in a number of ways by Israelis.
Finally, it has been remarked by tenants of both buildings that some elevators in both WTC 1 and WTC were out of service on 9/11, and had been out of service for months before that date, so there had been ample opportunity for the plotters to plant explosives.
Disgracefully, Wally allied with Lot,🇮🇱 turned his back upon Dr. Giraldi’s noble efforts to expose the satanic 9/11 crime committed by Israel & my complicit Homeland’s ZOG, and boasted:
“(Lot) said Giraldi has many fans here, but they forget that he’s in on the whole Holohoax scam. He’ll NEVER question it!”
Boom!
Yep, I’ve pointed that out before.”
(zzZigh) Once again, “Boom” goes Wally. Hahaha!
Suggest there is no hope for the self walled-in Wally except for him to peruse geokat’s comment & post about the Sunny 🌞 Shea Memo?
It’s interesting that AI1 isn’t the only American company that has been establishing or increasing its presence in Israel. Many US companies are flocking there.
Intel has recently greatly increased the size of its already large operations in Israel very specifically at the expense of its employees in Silicon Valley. This is being done despite the fact that Israel is not considered, unlike China or even Taiwan, a cheap place to do business in. (BTW, I recently read 90% of Intel’s sales are now made outside the USA).
These companies know that Israel will never be subject to US tariffs regardless how egregious its behavior has been in the past. Putting their factories in Israel will make these companies immune to the counter sanctions and tariffs imposed by other countries on US produced goods after the US starts increasing tariffs on them. Watch for Korean and Chinese made chips to suddenly start having Israel stamped on their as their source of origin. No western company will dare increase tariffs on any “Israeli made” goods. The politician in these countries know doing this would be political suicide for them..
These people never miss a trick. Israel strongly pushed for US food sanctions on Iraq when Saddam Hussein was in power. Once the sanctions were in effect however , Israel then quickly broke these sanctions by covertly supplying Iraq with the sanctioned items. During this time, for instance, Israel became the main source of fresh eggs in Iraq. Israel could then also charge monopoly prices for these items since no other country would supply them to Iraq out of fear of repercussions from the USA.
Clever, huh. Watch for cheaply bought and trans-shipped Venezuelan oil to be suddenly claimed as coming from those mysterious new oil fields on the Golan Heights or off the coast of Gaza so it can then be safely sold in the US and its vassal states.
And that Zionist doo-doo doesn’t stink, and that we dumb goyim don’t know that it does.
No planes were used on 911, holograms of planes were used, 7 WTC buildings were destroyed ie 3,4,5,6,7 and the twin towers by directed energy weapons and preplanted explosives, see the site drjudywood.com and google John Lear.
The pentagon was an prewired internal explosion, see April Gallop a pentagon employee who was working in the pentagon in the area of the explosion, see her videos on youtube.
The American People should read the just-published book, which can be downloaded for free. It’s an eyeopener. http://between-the-lines-ludwig-watzal.blogspot.com/2019/05/elias-davidsson-betrayal-of-america.html
And oil had something to do with our interest in the ME. Soon we will be independent of ME oil and others can deal with it.
From the murder of the Kennedy’s, to the USS Liberty attack, to the 1983 Lebanon Marine barracks bombing to the 9/11 False Flag, there’s one common factor: ISRAEL.
Until Americans get the sand out of their heads and realize that Israel is NOT an ally or friend, but an enemy that attacks us, steals our wealth, controls the Congress and WH, nothing will change.
If true ( and I doubt that it is), perhaps he restricts his public statements to his areas of expertise, and for that he should be given credit. Some of us could learn from that, but I doubt that many will, even if they get the hint, and that’s no doubt a small population.
Wally, you yourself seem to be a one song serenader, in fact, but I’d never take you to task for it.
“You are missing that Saddam Hussein fired SCUD rockets on Israel during the first Gulf War and that he paid $25,000 to the families of Palestinian suicide bombers. Thus he had to go. The whole war on Iraq of 2003 was an Israeli operation.”
Seems like poor planning on the part of Israelis. The ME is not more stable now.
Don’t be. I’m a dumb goy and I don’t know sh-t.
PS: The gullibility is not apparent, but real, but thanks for the lecture on epistemology anyway, even though I didn’t need it, and I thought I made myself perfectly clear.
“Am I missing something?
Step 1: Invade Afghanistan
Step 2: Invade Iraq
Which country lies between these two countries?
With American armed forces still deployed in both Afghanistan and Iraq, get ready for Step 3.”
If Trump invades Iran before the 2020 election he will be a one term president. Looking around I don’t see anyone itching for an Iran war except possibly some neo-cons. It would cost trillions and we would have no allies. Russians would probably give us a hard time and we are so far away we would be at a disadvantage. I hope we don’t go to war with Iran.
We’ve been duped by the usury crowd for over a century and I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that it went back more than a century before that.
Whence this endless fascination with Jews?
Shhh! He probably believes 9/11 didn’t happen at all. I mean the government and the media lie about everything, ya know! I myself, due to his lecturing, now believe that the whole thing was a Hollywood stunt ala Orson Welles and that we’ve all been duped.
I’m a pretty slow learner, but sometimes I get it.
Look up the word, “goy”. That oughta give you a clue.
Just from watching the video, my first question is how could a soft aluminum nose of an airliner stay intact and not be smashed flat after hitting a solid wall?
No need to ask who benefits, as Netanyahu has already told us, and he says that it is Israel that has benefitted. Of course, Larry Silverstein also did very well, and was so lucky to be out of the office that morning.
How did Israel benefit from the war in Iraq?
They saw Saddam as an arch enemy and they wanted him out, period.
“Clean Break” (mid 90’s) detailed the regime changes they wanted, and they got most of them.
They didn’t think it through far enough to realize that taking out Iraq would
make Iran stronger, but they had planned to destroy Iran anyway.
To explain their reasoning, simply understand that they believe that they are the ONLY group on earth that is allowed to unify and have particular interests. They believe that all of the rest of humanity should be atomized and rootless, without a voice, and user friendly-easily manipulated by jews.
They have wrecked the middle east and that was their goal all along. Death, destruction, chaos, misery……that’s what they want.
And for the most part they are getting their way.
Agree 100%!
You may find this meme useful:
An instable Middle East is exactly the Israeli intention according to the Oded Yinon Plan : https://www.globalresearch.ca/greater-israel-the…plan…/5324815
The Dönmeh: The Middle East’s Most Whispered Secret (Parts I & II)
http://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2011/10/25/the-doenmeh-the-middle-easts-most-whispered-secret-part-i.html
http://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2011/10/26/the-doenmeh-the-middle-easts-most-whispered-secret-part-ii.html
Mr. Giraldi,
Thank you for taking the time to write this.
In my mind, it does not matter what your motives or intent are with this piece nor does it matter that there is nothing earth-shattering or ground-breaking contained within it. In my mind, what does matter is that you are keeping the subject-matter and event in the realm of public consciousness, and all things considered, that is sometimes good enough. It is far more than many authors or outlets deign to consider, let alone hammer away at.
As one who believes that the existence of the so-called 28 pages and the information contained within them is also important and must not be forgotten, I was encouraged and glad to see you mention them early in this piece. They are a direct link to the events of that day and the American people deserve to see them, regardless of the employment of the euphemism of “National Security”.
I believe what many/most people who have studied this issue (9/11) often lose sight of in their zeal for the truth is that many Americans aren’t “there” yet with them and they will naturally recoil at any hint of “conspiracy theories” if mentioned in conversation. Conversely, the so-called 28 pages are concrete, they are known to exist, and the average person would be far more likely to open their minds to other possibilities re: 9/11 if they learned of the contents.
In short, I believe the existence of the 28 pages and the potential use of them has ultimately been under-appreciated and under-exploited in their potential value to the general public, if they knew the contents.
Critical-mass must be reached first. Thanks for doing your part, your way.
As long as the Jews are “endlessly fascinated” with our destruction, we should be “endlessly fascinated” with them.
We really need a “HASBARA” button in the “AGREE/DISAGREE/ETC” popup.
Just to clarify: Whatever Trump is or isn’t, whatever he will or won’t do, he has driven the corporate media over the edge and they have ripped off their masks to reveal nothing there but agenda-driven propagandists. Even the average Americano must be picking up on this. Shit-for-brains Bill Maher probably caught the vibe telling Adam Schitt: “Now it’s like you’re just stalking him.” If the Chosen can’t use the media to tell the public what to think the jig may be up.
Because even broken clocks are correct in their information twice a day.
Christian Zionists, aren’t they all? The Holy Hook is full of 169 references to Zion, with the Jew Testament containing at least seven passages touting Zion.
There is no way talking about 9/11 without mentioning israel
The TruNews interview of Liberty survivors is dynamite; maybe Ron will consider including it in video spotlight.
Just my bias — omission of the Pike prophecy might be a strength, not a weakness. The interviewees spoke of, and wrote about, events that they experienced in real time, real flesh-and-blood.
imho that’s powerful.The
Hebrew Gôyîm = Greek ethne, ethnikoi = Vulgate Gentes, Gentiles
Jewsus denounced the Goyim’s White Patriarchy several times, including in Matthew 20:25, Mark 10:42, Luke 22:25. Why would anybody worship this Rabbi?
I have similar questions: Could someone please explain how Charles Manson benefitted from the Manson family’s murderous adventure at 10050 Cielo Drive in Los Angeles, CA? All Manson apparently got out of it was life in prison. Am I missing something?
And the conclusion I’ve come to, put simply, is that evil people do what they do because they’re evil; not necessarily because of some easily identifiable tangible benefit (from the perspective of a “reasonable” person that is).
Crypto-Jews are amongst us.
“For it is we who are the Circumcision.” (Philippians 3:3)
“Inside every Christian is a Jew.” (The Pope)
The most popular book in the Western world states that is only through Jews that one can find a qualified happy merchant hawking just the right kind of salvation. “Salvation is from the Jews.” (John 4:22) Whole lot of people believe those Jewish storytellers.
Goofball……those references are to the HEAVENLY Zion, not the country that was formed in 1948.
Whew.
just in case no one has mentioned yet… the israeli ‘talk show’ vid is still up on youtube. 1.25secs in,
The core truth is very simple.
White people build, live in and thrive in high trust societies.
Jews prey on them.
The characteristics that enable the creation of such societies render them vulnerable to such predation.
‘a gift for israel’…………. indeed.. brought you by PNAC neocommies. does the term ‘new pearl harbor’ ring any bells?
https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2017/06/29/a-reminder-neocon-think-tanks-and-fascism-zur-erinnerung-neocon-think-tanks-und-faschismus/
Greg Bacon: Israel is NOT an ally
Holy Hook: who touches you touches the apple of his eye (Zechariah 2:8)
Pascal’s Wager suggests being cautious when considering claims of Magical Jews. You wanna take a chance at pissing off a petulant Jewhovah?
“…any of the photos are even genuine?”
The cleaner (“onebornfree”) is in arms against the investigation of Mossad involvement in 9/11.
As if the US citizens has not suffered from the selected justice already.
1. “…it rarely received any political support from the Justice Department and White House if an espionage case involved Israelis. By one estimate, more than 100 such cases were not prosecuted for political reasons.”
Compare this to the politically motivated and very weak case against Assange.
2. “It was later learned that Suter has been associated with at least fourteen businesses in the United States, mostly in New Jersey and New York but also in Florida. Suter and his wife Omit Levinson Suter were the owners of 1 Stop Cleaner located in Wellington Florida and Dominick was also associated with Basia McDonnell, described as a Polish “holocaust survivor,” as a business partner in yet another business called Value Ad.”
And what about the reparations for the enormous harm caused by the Israelis to American citizenry? It is also logical to tie any reparations to holo-biz survivors to the Jewish State reparations to the victim of Nakba.
3. “Police records in New Jersey and New York where the men were held have disappeared.”
Who exactly has disappeared the records? Who gave the command?
4. “In 2004 the five men sued the United States government for damages, alleging “that their detention was illegal and that their civil rights were violated, suffering racial slurs, physical violence, religious discrimination, rough interrogations, deprivation of sleep, and many other offenses.” They were represented by Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, who … is closely tied to the Israeli government.”
Who is this special “jurist?”
She is an ethnocentric and supremacist mind that must be disbarred for the whitewashing the crimes against humanity. Nitsana and her ilk have been funding and arming the Ukrainian neo-Nazi and the fanatical jihadis, while squealing about their special victimhood and “superior morality.”
No. No nukes, mini- or otherwise. No DEW; no new [= unknown = impossible] physics. I can tolerate ‘no planes’ [only posited as ‘Hollywood props’]. But ‘new physics’ is simply beyond the pale. JOOTS [= jumping out of the system] just scares the sheople, wins *nothing* but sadly damages the truth-seeking cause. rgds
Why not go whole-hog, Greg Bacon:
WWI:
Q: Who was instrumental in involving US?
A: Zionist Jews
Q:: cui bono?
A: Zionist Jews
Versailles Peace conference– same parties dominated, same parties were chief beneficiaries– Zionist Jews.
WWII : lather, rinse, repeat
Before there was Yinon Plan, there was the Jerusalem Conference, convened by Benzion & his son Bibi Netanyahu, July 1979. George H W Bush, son of a WWIy war profiteer, spoke at that event that spelled out the framework for GWOT. Other speakers were a Who’s Who of Neocons
Bush 41 instrumental in placing Khomeini at head of Iran’s government. Similar to Bolshies in Russia, Jews played a role in stealing a revolution.
Bush 41 engaged in Persian Gulf War to “revitalize” New World Order.
This was the softening-up phase for Boy Bush’s invasion of Iraq
Neocons Perle, Ledeen, Wurmser are on record: that war was their idea, for the benefit of Holy Zion
etc
You’re welcome
OBL couldn’t have pulled it off sitting in Afghanistan. Aside from Russia, who had the capability? Answer: Our west European allies. I’m pretty damn sure they didn’t do it.
Looks like Mossad/CIA were the brains behind this. KSA supplied the 19 patsies.
QED.
PS: It was a controlled demolition. Planes did not bring down those towers.
“Men-Mosh, along with a group of ex-Israeli soldiers, reportedly turned the luxury Benjamin Hostel into a “sex and drug den” in which more than 250 underage girls were subjected to sexual exploitation.”
— Compare the terrible crimes committed by Men-Mosh and “ex-Israeli soldiers” against children with the noise about Assange by the presstituting MSM. Guess, the ex-Israeli soldiers were trained well by the Most Moral IDF.
Only a Jew would require producing a doctorate in order to have an authentic opinion.
I love the way 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑠𝑒 𝑝𝑒𝑜𝑝𝑙𝑒 ply their pretzels.
You can’t be so naive as to believe that Osama bin Laden would tell the truth about his involvement when Mullah Omar was promising to hand him over if he was responsible? Surely? Our very sharp and sceptical host once quoted ObL’s denial as though it was to be believed citing the terrorist’s usual anxiety to claim credit for their (and,he might have suggested, others’) successful attacks as part of his reasoning. But he seems to have given up that line in face of the two significant facts, namely, that he had to tell Mullah Omar he wasn’t responsible and the world’s media and USG doing the propaganda job for him.
As to that “proof”. C’mon! I know that a
nything like serious thinking overstresses your limited mental stamina, but….
US intelligence and security agencies hadn’t been able to put together even the extensive threads of evidence they had before 9/11 to forestall it. Evidently they didn’t have any text messages, recorded calls or emails from ObL and the intelligence beginning no doubt to flood in, mixed with much irrelevancy, about the Hamburg cell and its connections was hardly the stuff with which, without months of preparation as for a criminal trial, to make a case that would compel Mullah Omar to accept that ObL was clearly lying.
You do need something more than the frivolous description “furniture fires” if yo want to have your opinion taken seriously. You need to know what constituted the steel structures of the buildings, the critical strength it would need to hold up the weight of the floors above (different for the two towers) and the weakening effect of heat in reducing strength below that critical point.
I left this response to your idiocy a month ago, but since you decided to regurgitate:
Because sociopaths always win. If I’m willing to burn my neighbor’s house to the ground in order to increase my property value by $25, then I have the advantage.
Also, they know the secret handshake, and we’re not invited. You ever notice how, as soon as one ant figures out where the food is, next thing you know you have a thousand ants? And all of them are named Goldberg? Another advantage.
Also, wypipo love sports, family, recreation, many things. Jews love money. L*O*V*E money. So while Ryan is involved with intramural football, Milton is selling the answers to tomorrow’s quiz under the bleachers.
Problem is, sooner or later all their Jewish machinations are revealed, e.g. Jew Dr. Salomon Melgen and his billion-dollar Medicare fraud. That’s why they’ve been kicked out of 109 countries — eventually the hammer drops.
I stand by what I said, thousands of tons of steel disappeared into thin air, only directed energy weapons can cause this, see drjudywood.com and see her videos on youtube.
You can’t be serious! Really? Because a policeman and a defence lawyer get career advancement out of a high profile criminal trial they must be *allies*??!!. Don’t demean yourself.
I did, as a matter of interest, Google “what did Ehud Barak say after 9/11” and, while I did see a number of links to conspiracy theorists’ beat ups which might appeal to truthers what I found much more interesting, and valuable, was this
https://www.haaretz.com/amp/1.5462012#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s
Its account of Larry Silverstein’s business and his political connections incidentally put a heavy onus of proof on those alleging his nefarious involvement in 9/11, not least because his lease began only six weeks before.
How do we absolutely KNOW that Israel and its dual-citizen agents in America did 9/11?
In my opinion, the very fact that the Tower were imploded PROVES that months of planning had to go into the controlled demolitions. Who owned and had access to the buildings where such men and materials could be secreted in? Who controlled the Port Authority of NYC to secret all of the forensic evidence immediately out? Jews, jews and more jews… not Arabs.
Exposing Nine eleven is the best way to get the Jewish culture out from under the big 6 protection umbrella. This big 6 protection umbrella allows Jewish culture do what ever it wants no matter how vile on a grand scale on this planet.
Nine eleven was the most outrageous thing that the Jewish culture ever did. Exposing nine eleven as an event for Jewish culture advancement,will allow the world to demand that Jewish culture be like any other culture,in that, no massive protection umbrella will ever be allowed for Jewish culture ever again.
Giraldi is doing great job with the work that he is doing here. The big 6 is the hottest potato. People are in jail all over Europe for questioning the tiniest bit of thought that goes counter to the mandated big 6 packaged history. Exposing nine eleven is the best way to lift that big 6 protection umbrella.
Those who make BIG claims, must produce BIG proof. Occam’s razor suggests WYSIWYG; explosive demolition, concrete pulverised to powder ‘blown’ away, steel beams/panels spread all around – and you ‘believe’ Judy Wood’s estimate of missing mass? So OK, Sherlock, just *how* did DEW cause ‘missing mass’ = violate the conservation laws? Haw.
‘Seems like poor planning on the part of Israelis. The ME is not more stable now.’
Nu? Israel itself is an example of poor planning.
I knew there was a conspiracy involved the minute they told us that a bunch of guys who couldn’t even handle a Cessna 172 somehow managed to commandeer and fly proficiently 4 jumbo jets to 3/4 targets, all on their first try.
Exactly.
Henry Ford was correct in his analysis of the ” Jewish Problem” almost a century ago.
And even he might be shocked at its current dimensions.
2stateshmustate says“how could a soft aluminum nose of an airliner stay intact and not be smashed flat after hitting a solid wall?
Exactly. [ Besides, the nose was plastic, not aluminum!] And why is there as much as a 200+ ft vertical variation in the strike point of Fl.175 , depending on which “genuine” video is watched?:
See: “9/11 Video Fakery: So Exactly Where Did Fl.175 Hit WTC2 ?”
http://onebornfrees911researchreview.blogspot.com/2013/01/911-video-fakery-so-exactly-where-did.html
And why is the speed of Fl. 175 in one famous video almost half what it is in another famous video? :
See: “Fl. 175’s Speed: Fairbanks [290+ mph] or Fox [540 + mph]?”:
http://onebornfrees911researchreview.blogspot.com/2015/10/fl-175s-speed-fairbanks-327-mph-or-fox.html
Regards, onebornfree
Proved wrong at once. I have only English, Scottish and Irish ancestry for at least 700 years.
In the absence of any demonstrated reason why your opinion on 9/11 should be give any greater credence than an illiterate Amazonian could you at least try and write coherentvEnglish?
In my opinion, the theories that the Twin Towers were blown up in a controlled demolition, or that anyone other than al Qaeda carried out the hijackings and attacks are indefensible crackpottery.
But worse, they’re useful indefensible crackpottery. The verifiable and irretrievably awkward facts are that Israel clearly knew the attack was going to happen, watched it happen, and didn’t warn us.
That alone, properly publicized, would suffice to destroy Israel. So it’s not publicized. Instead, it’s submerged. People are allowed, and perhaps even encouraged, to formulate and publicize more extreme and far less defensible theories, thus obscuring the very definite truth.
If my dog dug up your flower bed, and you take me to small claims court, one way to get the judge to dismiss your claim is to get you to claim my dog is plotting with the neighbor’s cat, and you heard them.
I’m pretty sure I can’t convince any of the conspiracy theorists that they’re mistaken. However, it’s a tenable argument that in advancing such nonsense, they’re not hurting Israel, but helping her.
The goal was to destabilize the ME to “secure the realm” for Israel.
The nose goal is to destabilize the entire world and rule the wreckage from Israel.
A reasonable answer though I think I would have expressed the original proposition a little more circumspectly and elaborately. But maybe you are right to take the reported performance of “the dancing Israelis” as 100 per cent proven and that they were or included Mossad agents. I do assume those as facts.
Mental Boost compares the “Pyroclastic Flow” of Pompeii to the nuking of the twin towers, as only Mental boost can.
Mental Boost also has fantastic clips about the DEW strikes on Paradise CA and Notre Dame FR.
Hairsplitting. Heaven is the capital of Israel, Jerusalem. (Revelation 21:2) Magically hovering, of course. Remember, Whitey is too incompetent to save himself; he needs the Jews. (John 4:22)
Fair enough, perhaps some of us really do. You see, the provocations are strong too… but, the evil godless/pagan provocateurs will get their deserved comeuppance in due time anyway… God willing.
That said, it should be so clear that the whiteys do “blowing stuff up,” orders of magnitude better (no?)… so in whose name is that?
You whitey racists should really come up with a better sounding name for that “demon religion” of yours… “Whitey Supremacism” is quite awkward.
Friendly advice and all. 🙂
Isn’t that the truth. And even if the truth is your absolute defense, you’re labeled antisemitic for even bring up the subject.
I certainly hope the US populace wakes up and throws them out. They have caused enough damage for one century.
Sparkon says: “…Since I’ve already posted it on several occasions at UR in the past, I hesitate to once again post that notorious still frame from CNN videogapher Michael Hezarkhani showing UA 175 penetrating into WTC 2 without any reaction from either airplane or building, which is impossible. But here it is again anyway. Perhaps Phil or our host Ron Unz will comment on it, finally….”
Don’t hold your breath, Ron needs “experts” to hold his hand/make his mind up for him, as we all witnessed in the moon landing threads. And so it goes 🙂 .
Meanwhile, back at the ranch:
Regards, onebornfree
Judaism 101 The Mashiach (Messiah) http://www.jewfaq.org/mashiach.htm
“The mashiach will be a great political leader descended from King David. The mashiach is often referred to as “mashiach ben David” (mashiach, son of David). He will be well-versed in Jewish law, and observant of its commandments. He will be a charismatic leader, inspiring others to follow his example. He will be a great military leader, who will win battles for Israel. He will be a great judge, who makes righteous decisions. But above all, he will be a human being, not a god, demi-god or other supernatural being.
Before the time of the mashiach, there shall be war and suffering.
The mashiach will bring about the political and spiritual redemption of the Jewish people by bringing us back to Israel and restoring Jerusalem. He will establish a government in Israel that will be the center of all world government, both for Jews and gentiles. He will rebuild the Temple and re-establish its worship. He will restore the religious court system of Israel and establish Jewish law as the law of the land.
skrik says: a) Three towers stood firm against the sky, then they didn’t”
A common misconception. The WTC complex consisted of 7 buildings. All 7 came down on 9/11.
skrik says: “‘Something’ must have happened in between;”
Of course, [ 7 buildings were flattened, after all] , but that does not mean that it was all captured in glorious technicolor by intrepid news teams and photographers who just happened to be in the right place at the right time!
skrik says:“how do you know these videos are ‘fake,’ “
Let’s turn that around – [but still a serious question ]:
why would you believe that any of those clips you linked to are genuine? Have you, or someone you know, performed a close, frame by frame analysis of any of them?
My wild guess answer is “no” 🙂 .
Regards, onebornfree
Because in case you haven’t noticed, the “Jewish Problem”, including but not limited to Jewish central bankers , Bebe Netanyahu, destabilization of the middle east and the colonization of the USA by Israel via Jewish money, has reached a level of toxicity that is dangerous to the world, not just the West.
If the owner of the complex’s name was Mohammed, not Larry Silverstein, he would be in solitary confinement in a max federal prison for life.
I agree with this statement with a modifier:
Some certain Jews exploit high-trust societies for purposes that serve only themselves and some other certain Jews.
Evidently you have not watched her videos or have gone to her website, and by the way there was molten steel at the bottoms of the towers that stayed molten for weeks , a result of direct energy weapons, which is how the California fires were started, directed energy weapons from satellites, do some research.
You do conveniently ignore the “tool(s)” the jooscum effectively used to wreck those wretched places, don’t you?
The evil imperialist nations of US, Britain, France, and their pussy euRapean minions from everywhere (Canada, Australia…), are all responsible.
Since these accursed nations are supposedly “democracies,” you are all responsible.
Ever try making a cell phone call in a moving jet?
Or their G-d, who oughta smite then a few more times till they loosen their stiff necks, and purify their wretched souls. I hope the dude’s listening. I hear he even “cares” for sparrows ‘n such so I may have a chance.
And all of the wrecked/damaged steel was expedited out of the country. I’ve always found it curious that the evidence from crime scenes is held in storage for years, even decades, yet in this particular case, never to be seen again.
True and I agree with all.
I also have a hunch that they were behind the US War Against Southern Independence, where Britain is said to have backed the South. We all know who was running the Brit empire at the time, do we not?
Sad that no one connects the hundreds Isrealies MOSSAD operating in both towers and what were they doing and who gave them access? larry Silerstink!.
I don’t think so. I submit that nuclear weapons are a more likely known force with demonstrated capability of turning steel and concrete — and most everything else — to dust.
But here’s your big chance: Can you point to any demonstration of a directed energy weapon, death ray, space beam, microwave, laser or any other futuristic weapon of that nature showing such to have the destructive force necessary to take down the Twin Towers in the manner portrayed? Merely citing Dr. Judy Woods is not nearly enough.
Can you suggest where and how such weapons might have been positioned, how they might have been powered, or point to any real time evidence of their use on 9/11?
Can you point to any demonstration of holograms that demonstrates the capability to do any of what was seen and/or captured on photos and videos on 9/11?
I suggest you can’t do any of that. All you’ve got is Dr. Judy Woods’ conjecture, but I’ll grant you, she knows where to get the good pictures.
In the past, I’ve speculated that the WTC Twin Towers could have been destroyed from the top down by a string of small nuclear devices, which does suggest a mechanism or force that might comport well with what we all saw in the telecast coverage, where each of the Twin Towers in its turn seemed to be ripped apart from the top down in a spiraling cascade of small but very powerful explosions that were ejecting material laterally, some of it 100s of feet. The Twin Towers did not collapse so much as they were blown apart and rendered into enormous clouds of dust that drifted all over NYC and the surrounding area.
Supporting that scenario, The expected debris heaps for WTC 1 & 2 are nowhere visible in any of the post-9/11 overhead photos I’ve seen, while WTC 7 by contrast does have a visible debris heap of at least several stories height that is largely confined within the structure’s footprint, something that cannot be said about footprints of the massive twins. Of course, Bldg. 7 was standard steel-framed construction and appeared to have been destroyed in a conventional controlled demolition, while the Twin Towers used a novel tube within a tube design, where both the central core and the exterior box columns were part of the building’s physical support system, with the floors suspended between them, and providing additional torsional stability and anti-sway support.
Already by the late 1950s and early 1960s, the United States had in its arsenal small nuclear weapons capable of being fired from a 155mm howitzer, as well as the Davy Crockett recoilless weapon, and the man-portable Special Atomic Demolition Munition, which may serve as a reference point if you think you had bad duty.
To summarize: There is no need to evoke exotic explanations like energy weapons and holograms, neither of which have any demonstrated ability to account for what happened on 9/11, when existing technology like small nukes and CGI could have done the job in a breeze.
The Rule of Parsimony — Ockham’s Razor — suggests that the simplest solution is the correct solution.
Just fyi the arabic word for sub saharan black is abd. It literally means slave.
Just fyi next time your in the mosque.
Wisely, in aged comment #162, annamaria asked the following fundamental questions: “Who exactly has disappeared the records? Who gave the command? –Who is this special “jurist?”
Hey annamaria!
I for one have exceptional enthusiasm for getting concrete responses to your questions, above, and such situation means that my interests will not fly with those who are enlighteningly endarkened😈 & who could reveal substantive answers, but won’t do so.
Salud and my respect, annamaria! 👍
Dear Phil,
When an attack occurs on our country, like 9-11, there is an expectation that our intelligence services have both the capacity and the wherewithal to determine the authenticity of the perpetrators.
There was no expectation (at least not on my part) they would “lie” about who was (or was not) the culpable party when they made their determination.
I mean, why would they lie ?
But then…the second major “terror event” occurred (in the run up to the Iraq war) known as the “Saddam Anthrax attack”…..on Tom Brokaws’ and Senator Leahys’ offices.
The MSM went so far as to point out the “anthrax spores” they found in the envelopes were “identical “to the very spores in Saddams’ WMD arsenal in Baghdad.
Wow … A “home run” of culpability !
Once the neocon illegal war of aggression on Iraq was underway, they “changed” their story, and suddenly blamed an American, NOT Saddam , for the crime , …..a Dr. Steven Hatfill underwent such a rigorous and fraudulent “smear” campaign, he sued and won a defamation suit against our government for millions of dollars.
After which, they finally came up with the “true culprit”, who , it just so happens was now dead from “suicide”.. A one “Bruce Ivins”.
So, after our illegal war had begun ,it was not, after all, “Saddam” who anthrax-ed us, nor Dr. Hatfill, …it was “the dead guy”…. Ivins ……Case closed.
You chew on these sorted disseminations for a while , and you begin to combine them….. with the host of other disseminations in the run up to the Iraq war,…. like the “imminent threat of WMD’s” , “the Yellow Cake from Niger”, the” aluminum tubes” and the “mushroom clouds “,(which all proved to be bogus)….. and it dawns on you, at a certain point , ….that these people are ” full of shit” ……and have been “full of shit” …….from the get go.
And YES, Phil , it “echoes back” on their credibility about who “they” claim were the perpetrators of 9-11.
How could it not ?
But I say, why F#ck around about it ?
Just “seize the assets” of every single individual who conspired to defraud us into illegal war.
Make them pay…and make them pay….the whole damn way !
“The War Fraud Accountability Act of 2020.”
Let justice be done.
It beats me why people only focus on the so-called “Abrahamic religions,” to make some point about the ills of these faiths, and one of those ills being that they are based on “hearsay or dodgy witnesses.”
Are other faiths, such as Hindooism, Farsism, built on strong unshakeable proofs, and are their adherents “saints”? That would be laughable. For sure, they are all based on “hearsay and dodgy witnesses,” and you will find just as many degenerates in their fold too.
Of course, I personally exclude Islam from all this spiritual nonsense based on hearsay, for the Tawheed stands firm without it, and primarily because it is unneeded.
The part about degenerates, is of course not excluded. 😀
These days, its standard operating procedure for evidence to be destroyed or removed by the Feds, never to be seen again, dontcha know?
For example, all on-site evidence was systematically bulldozed at both Oklahoma City and Waco. Probably other events I’m forgetting or simply unaware of right now, too.
Regards, onebornfree
Ted Olson said that his wife called him twice from the airliner expertly flown by amateur Honi Hanjor before he crashed it into the Pentagon, magically leaving no debris field. Wait! She must have called that poor fellow from somewhere else because you can’t make cell phone calls from altitude in a jumbo jet. Wait! Maybe they unveiled the technology that morning then discontinued it that afternoon for reasons of national security. That’s the ticket!!! I wish that poor lady’s passport had landed intact on the Pentagon lawn like the one found in NYC. That would shut up the conspiracy nuts for sure!
I was raised to tell the truth.
It seems there is a tribal “mind-binding” involved in raising Jewish children which produces what we see in some commenters on this article–deceivers, liars, and ruthless brutes.
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2014/05/08/reflections-on-some-aspects-of-jewish-self-deception-introduction/
Can we just call you “zero” for short?
Cmon guys you have to admit 9/11 was a good punch back by america’s enemies.The 9/11 truther conspiracies that jews did it is just rubbing salt in old wounds to sow discord and hatred.Usa got stomped then iraq and syria got stomped but all will be revealed.
History has shown that only total annihilation of the enemy wins wars.
Philip Giraldi is a brave man, as is Ron Unz. Mossad’s probably got a fatwah on both of their heads.
But hey, if even a single hair is harmed on either, we’ll know what’s printed here is true. He’s certainly made a good enough case for me.
NYT said today that Netanyahu and Trump are the cause for the rise in anti-Semitism in Europe. I think they are right. I’ve never been so aware of Israel’s involvement in our politics until Trump became president. His and the GOP’s overt pandering to Israel woke me up to how much power Jews actually hold in this country. Even through the end of the Obama regime I had always thought Iraq, Syria and Libya were about oil, now I know it’s all about Israel.
Jared Kushner’s Mideast Peace Plan, which his dumb FIL touted as “Deal of the Century”, is practically dead on arrival. China and Russia issued a joint statement boycotting the meeting in Bahrain, which was to be chaired by Kushner, and called for a return to the 1967 state line drawn and return of East Jerusalem as Palestine’s capital. The Palestinians said they never even heard of the mtg until it was announced. The smugness of Netanyahu and Kushner is just beyond pale, they actually think they can unilaterally decide the future of Palestine without involving any Palestinians.
Everything Kushner touches turns to shite, just like his prison reform plan and immigration plan. Trump is a class A buffoon for continuing to let this moron run things, mucking everything up. I just wish a true patriot like Kris Kobach would primary him out. So sick of this POS scumbag liar and his treasonous rat SIL.
Do they really need ‘art student’ types in their 20’s to do some major spying when they have supplicants like Bolton permeating the US government who know much more and who probably give them hints if not information outright? When Bush was stupidly reading My Pet Goat to some children did he think something like ‘ok, this is what we’ve been waiting for’? Of course he did, the whole thing was an inside job, something that’s become clearer with each passing day. Netanyahu’s “good thing” entailed the horrifying death of thousands of Americans, all dying hideous deaths by burning, being crushed beyond recognition or jumping off. Who can see those videos and not be emotionally moved by seeing those desperate people jump? But Netanyahu is our “friend” for whom it was a “good thing”. Bush was supposed to be the president but yet he consigned thousands of Americans to their deaths in 9-11 and many more in his upcoming wars. The House of Saud? Pfaff, what can you expect from such an abhorrent group?
None of these people have had any reservation about terrorizing millions of people, killing them in unknown numbers, destroying countries and creating millions of miserable refugees. People like that aren’t going to come clean.
That’s easy.
No. 1………..US policy toward Cuba was not going to change with Kennedy dead. Congress had Cuba policy locked in.
No. 2………..US policy toward Russia was not going to change either by killing Kennedy.
What was Kennedy, alone, a threat to?…. ….he was in the process of making Israel open its nuclear facilities for inspection. What the Jews would call an ”existential” threat to Israel hegemon in the ME.
They engineered it thru the Arab pasties .
It steps the level of proof (as opposed to speculation) in the public arena up yet another notch.
In general I agree but I have to point out an important factor that you’ve left out: What makes such societies “vulnerable to such (jewish) predation” is general moral incompetence.
In a sense jews don’t actually destroy anything; rather, they get white societies to destroy themselves. Satan didn’t force the “forbidden fruit” into Eve’s mouth, he made her do it. Likewise, the “beast” apparently seeks to do to the whole world what Satan did to Eve, i.e., deceive, corrupt and manipulate the world into, basically, destroying itself.
As if their presence wasnt enough, they are inviting the Chinese and the Hindoos in large numbers to the US to replace what little remains of the US middle class. (((Kushner))) wants to make sure more than half of the million immigrants that bust in annually should be skilled immigrants (aka a flood of hindoos with a sprinkle of Chinamen)
Like (((them))), these two groups display quite a penchant for money, and are quite deceitful, disingenuous and shifty. On top of that, the Hindoos are quite verbally facile while displaying a lot of chutzpah. And many are hardcore zionists to boot. The Indian president is very close to bibi who was the first to congratulate him on his re-election.
With admirable talent for good ole fashion evil-mocking satire, Arnprior Boy addressed the descending commenter, onebornfree, and wrote: “That’s the ticket!!! I wish that poor lady’s passport had landed intact on the Pentagon lawn like the one found in NYC. That would shut up the conspiracy nuts for sure!”
Hahaha! 👍 And thanks for your U.R. service, A.P.
On the contrary…Israel could be confident that any investigation into their part would be shut down by their agents in our congress or WH…..and any public mention of their complicity would immediately be squashed with….ANTI SEMITES !!..HOLOCAUST !!….SCAPEGOATING THE JEWS !!.
The Jews/Israelis have been caught in their criminal deeds dozens of times and never been punished or publically named as guilty.
Why would any even semi-intelligent person believe anything the FBI claims, or coughs up as “evidence”, for chrissakes?
It is becoming more and more clear that the FBI is the Pretorian guard of the Deep State.
The US government is currently a deep state that is adverse to the best interests of “We the People!”
The government oversite responsibilities of congress are a joke. Congress looks out for the government. Period!
I have noticed those claims & they are nothing more than a lunatic nonsense.
Conspiracy theory by FlushableWhites
Google John Lear, who is a retired airline pilot and the son of William Lear designer of the Lear jet, and who agrees with Judy Wood and said that holograms of planes were used and no actual planes hit the towers and the videos of the holograms hitting the towers show the nose of the plane in one case exiting out the other side ie a complete impossibility and zero plane wreckage was found.
Molten steel was found at the bottom of the towers and remained molten for weeks and the steel disintergated leaving little trace, I refer you to Dr. Judy Woods videos and her website.
I believe the directed energy weapons were directed from planes or satellites and these weapons exist and were first developed Nicholas Tesla and the government seized all of his papers upon his death, you can research this, it is a fact.
Try Bing
E H U D B A R A K. Sept 11 2001 B B C video
Eretz Israel is from the Nile to the Euphrates. The Shaat al Arab River/waterway is the Iran/Iraq border, and the confluence of the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers. The Euphrates’ source is in Turkey and runs through Syria and into Iraq where it joins the Tigris. It’s all part of Eretz Israel.
Contrary to popular belief, Iran has attacked another country – Iraq. There were many border skirmishes initiated by Iran by shelling Iraq. Iraq “started” the war with Iran when it entered Iran, and stopped a short distance into Iran, having achieved their goal of clearing the border area. It was the US government that encouraged Iraq to continue. Israel decided, after bombing Osirak in 1981, that it was going to demonize Saddam by claiming there was a nuclear weapons program at Osirak, before it was even fueled by its builder – USSR. It dreamed up crap like Saddam gassed his own people, which was disproven decades ago but is still parroted.
Also never mentioned, was that post war, and prior to the invasion of Iraq, full diplomatic ties had been re-established with Iran, including prisoner exchange and remains of the dead, when requested. In short, all mid-East wars are wars for Israel, just as predicted by Benjamin Freedman.
We each have our pet questions about 9/11.
One of mine is the unusual airline stock shorting that occurred just before 9/11. Somebody had to know something – there is no other explanation.
Why was it never revealed who did it? Stock purchases are all recorded. If it had been Arabs – wouldn’t it have been front page news?
Hmm?
You are a disgusting creature.
No commercial airliners hit the towers. If they had, the wreckage would practically all be strewn on the street below the point of impact.
There is no way that a commercial airliner such as a Boeing 767 is going to effortlessly penetrate the structural steel perimeter columns and concrete floor pans of WTC 2. The video footage is fake. Anyone with a cursory knowledge of ballistics knows this will not happen.
Commercial airliners such as the Boeing 767 which is claimed to have impacted WTC 2, are designed to fly at their maximum velocity at cruising altitudes of 35,000 feet or so. They cannot be flown above 500 mph at or near sea level because their engines cannot generate the amount of thrust needed to maintain such high air speed at such a low altitude.
The entire “19 Arab Hijackers lead by a man in a cave” was always a huge distraction to divert attention from the demolition of the Towers by powerful, non-conventional explosives placed in their interiors and sub-basement levels.
The fact that, during the first few hours of 9/11, an anonymous tip was received claiming that the “Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine” had carried out the attacks, along with the Mossad front companies and assets crowing ” the Palestinians are your problem” indicates that the Israelis were indeed involved in the demolition and cover up.
There is not a single scintilla of hard evidence that any Arab Muslims were involved.
There was a foreign state that had the means, motive and opportunity to be involved in the demolitions and that was Israel. Saudi Arabia may have helped to provide cover via the so called hijackers, but Israel had everything to gain and nothing to lose.
The official narrative of 9/11 is an impossible fairy tale fit only for low i.q. infotainment consumers and kosher dupes.
Uh oh…
Seems puff pastry ‘Wally’ is now persona non grata in Chucklesville…
After all the love, Chuckles…?…say it ain’t so…
You know the puff pastry is very fussy about his ‘six million’ tiny violins…how could you and Mr Giraldi deflate the poor fellow like that…?
Ce’st dommage…I hope this is just a lover’s spat and you two fellows will kiss and make up…such a sweet couple…
It seems there is a tribal “mind-binding” involved in raising Jewish children which produces what we see in some commenters on this article–deceivers, liars, and ruthless brutes.
“Passover” teaches Jew children that the god of the universe will kill other children for them.
The mind corruption starts early and never stops. It is child abuse.
Telling children that everyone in the world wants to kill them induces trauma that stays forever. Their subliminal psyche is always in fear mode. They can not help themselves.
Think Peace — Do NO Harm — Art
urban MOving SyStems incorporAteD
Yes, never thought of that. Kushner and his fellow neocons love the hindoos because hindoos hate Pakistan and love Israel. And with their loquaciousness, shamelessness, shiftiness and clannishness they are totally the new Jews, BFF!
The Chinese are too friendly with Muslim nations like Iran, Syria and Pakistan, not to mention other renegade nations like Russia, Cuba and Venezuela, that’s probably one major reason why Trump is trying to squeeze China to death with the trade sanctions.
Because of what they/Israelis are doing of course,…its sickening.
It’s the nature of grotesque things that you can’t look away.
Al Qaeda doesn’t exist:
The WTC was full of asbestos. It would have been prohibitively expensive for Zionist “Lucky Larry” Silverstein to remove, and could not have been imploded legally:
https://www.levinlaw.com/news/asbestos-towers
The WTC South Tower, for sure, was powered down the weekend 9/8 and 9/9 for the first time ever:
The janitor in the North Tower said he heard explosions before the plane hit the tower:
https://nhtruth.blogspot.com/2010/01/explosion-before-plane-hit-tower.html
The buildings fell at free fall speed:
So let’s recap. The dancing Israelis were Mossad; their moving van had explosives in it; the South Tower had been powered down the weekend before the explosion; a janitor heard explosions in the basement, before the plane hit the North Tower; the “pancake” collapse of the towers (and Bldg 7) defies the laws of physics.
Hardly “indefensible crackpottery.” I’m not going to touch on the 90+ “coincidences” that happened that day.
As for the Pentagon:
Of course the trustworthy Dick Cheney would never pulled strings to have had her testimony (and others) silenced.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/april-gallop-versus-dick-cheney-court-dismisses-9-11-suit-against-bush-officials/24557
Colin, only one person per article like this gets my shameless plug. This time, it’s you.
A link to my 9/11 novel, my sincerest belief you’ll get your money’s worth. Cheers.
The “tribal mind-bending” starts with “male genital mutilation” by a dirty “mohel” on the eighth day of life…
The “perpetual victimhood” teachingd continues the “brainwashing” and is quite effective…
If this is really the same person, it is a disgrace. He should be in prison for fleeing the FBI and obstructing an investigation.
Whatever we think of 9/11 is probably wrong. Nobody on this site has access to government documents. Don’t waste your time pouring over “evidence” and “proof”. All that was hidden long ago.
Instead let’s ask ourselves, What were the consequences of of 9/11?
I remember immediately afterwards. I went for a walk like I always do around my local reservoir. Well, I tried going for a walk. A state cop stopped me. He thought I might be trying poison the water. That’s my guess. About two weeks later I went for a walk. Never saw the cop again.
Did our government think it could impose a dictatorship? Using a traumatic event as a springboard to eliminate our freedom?
I don’t know.
What I do know is right up to the end of the Clinton presidency and the beginning of Dubya’s time in office, nobody gave a fuck about anything. I remember walking into stores where clerks turned a blind eye to stealing. Even encouraged it.
Clinton debased the presidency and the country by getting a blow job from that Jewish (it’s true) skank Monica Lewinsky. Up to that point the presidency was respected.
None of that had to be public information. He could have done that without any of us knowing. For whatever reason it became public, and in my opinion destroyed an element of morality. Especially among teenagers and twenty somethings at the time.
Even older adults began to doubt the value and greatness of our country. Cynicism was flourishing.
You may be wondering where I am going with this. Before I posit my theory, let me openly state that it’s only a theory. I am probably wrong and any laugh you get at my expense will not draw my offense. So long as you get a good read out of it I’m happy.
I believe 9/11 was the event that brought a demoralized country back together. This demoralization of America had been underway for years. It took Bill Clinton to push it over the edge. And when he did the intelligence community with all it’s tools of mass opinion and attitude polling were scared to death with what they were finding.
It took a major event to snap people back to “reality”. For after Clinton’s presidency Anerica had become unrecognizable. Add to it the disgusting pop culture of the 1990’s. The nation was on the brink of failure and needed a collective attitude adjustment.
Again, it’s just a theory. So let the roasting begin!
clever
“The verifiable and irretrievably awkward facts are that Israel clearly knew the attack was going to happen, watched it happen, and didn’t warn us.“
How does that work? Israel has better intelligence about Arab terrorists in the USA than than the FBI and all the other aspects of our nat sec state? Or that the Nat Sec state knew too.
“That alone, properly publicized, would suffice to destroy Israel.”
Darn, too bad Da Jooz control the media and most of the Internet.
“i) If gentiles are so smart, why are Jews, whom gentiles outnumber 40:1 across the combined Western World, able to control everything? The entire premise of White Nationalism fails.”
“Thanks to the terrible power of our international banks, we have forced the Christians into wars without number. Wars have a special value for Jews, Since Christians massacre each other and make more room for us Jews. Wars are the Jews’ Harvest, The Jew banks grow fat on Christian wars. Over 100 million Christians have been swept off the face of the earth by wars and the end is not yet.”
Rabbi Reichorn 1869 http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj32/28.html
I’m quite certain the Jew knows the difference between treachery and “smart”. I’m also certain of the DIFFERENCE between decent, hard work and buying/blackmailing/murdering leaders to facilitate laws which give a large advantage to the Jew via interest free loans, 5th column dual citizens, their obscene central banks and the perversion of media.
Einstein – kosher media invention, plagiarizer, class THREE patent clerk who abandoned his Jewess and spawn to marry his cousin… (ick).
“Siggy” Freud – Again, a kosher media invention suffering from too much exposure to the satanic Torah SheBeal Peh, (a.k.a. Babylonian Talmud), which manifested itself in the incestuous dogma that perverse stain called “psychoanalysis” and his needing to pass along those deviant beliefs to the weak and malleable minds of the likes of Christian Zionists, “snowflakes” “antifa” BLM and all the OTHER dredges/miscreants paid off by the likes of Soros et al.
*****
“ii) Jews are not distinguished from other whites by blacks. So Jews face all the same risks from blacks that gentiles face. Somehow, this does not compute in WN ‘logic’.”
“It is in the JEWISH INTEREST, it is in humanities interest that whites experience a genocide. Until white children are burned alive, white women raped, mutilated, murdered and all white men who have not been slaughtered watch powerlessly as their people are terrorized; only then will mankind be on a more equal footing, ready to discuss white privilege. – AND THE APPARENT CHIP ON THE SHOULDER THAT MINORITIES HAVE.”
Ishmael Levitts (caps mine)
“The key to solving the social problems of our age is to abolish the white race”
Dr. Noel Ignatiev
Perhaps you should tell that bit-of-fluff to the kosher “sages” above and the MYRIAD of other treacherous dogs promoting yet another (Jew) genocide? It appears these sublime “geniuses” are not aware of the risk involved in promoting slaughter of, (let’s see, how do you put it?), wn’s if, as you screech, the (self) chosen will suffer the same fate? It flies in the face of your silly statement re: “intellect” on the part of your masters(?).
*****
“iii) Virtually everything that White Nationalists say about Jews is what blacks say about whites. Given the small number of Jews and no prior history of enslavement, the WN claim is even weaker. Claiming oppression and superiority simultaneously is evidence of Dunning-Kruger.”
The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, Volume One
This legendary book reveals the Jewish role in the African slave trade. Drawing almost entirely from Jewish academic sources, it destroys the myth that Jews were historical “friends” of the Black African. Jews became slave traders, auctioneers, plantation owners, slave shippers, and financiers, greasing the wheels of the plantation economy, making slavery more profitable than ever. 334 pages, 1,274 footnotes, full index. Truth that has never been successfully challenged in 20 years.
The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, Volume Two
Jewish politicians helped create and enforce the Jim Crow laws, and Jewish merchants targeted Black cotton sharecroppers, growing extremely wealthy in the process. Shockingly, Jews became Ku Klux Klan members, and some even supplied the Klan with guns, sheets, and hoods! Fully footnoted, extraordinary documentation, extensive index, 512 pages. Highly Informative!
Jews Selling Blacks
144 pages of Jewish slave sale ads reproduced from American newspapers. Jews bought and sold whole plantations—slaves and all—and they marketed slaves who ranged in age from infants to the elderly. Jewish merchants arranged bank financing for their marketing of the Black man and woman—Black slaves ON LAYAWAY! This book puts an end to the mythology that Jews had no role in the slave trade.
Fool! While you propagate the hogwash above, your Jew owners are STERILIZING Ethiopian Jews and while they use their “superior” slyness/treachery/evil and their KOSHER U.N. to promote millions of “refugees” into WHITE nations, occupied Palestine is kicking them OUT with threats of prison if they’re not quick enough!
Even your pedestrian definition of “wn’s” is warped beyond recognition. White Nationalists want nothing more than to remain the MAJORITY in their nations – Much as the Synagogue of Satan wants it in occupied Palestine – Nigerians want it in Nigeria, Spaniards want it in Spain etc. etc.
Why do your foul legions ONLY PUSH for the elimination of the White nationalists? is it because once they’ve had fools such as yourself facilitate it, the GENOCIDE of the OTHER races will come more rapidly? I think so!
*****
“The Christians are always singing about the blood. Let us give them enough of it! Let us cut their throats and drag them over the altar! And let them drown in their own blood! I dream of the day when the last priest is strangled on the guts of the last preacher.”
Jewish Chairman of the American Communist Party, Gus Hall
“Masonic Lodges are established all over the world to help us achieve our independence. Those pigs, the non-Jewish Masons, will never understand the final objects of Masonry.”
Theodor Herzl
1897 Switzerland
“It is our duty to force all mankind to accept the seven Noahide laws, and if not ~ they will be killed.” ~ Rabbi Yitzhak Ginsburg
The Bolshevist officials of Russia are Jews. The Russian Revolution with all its ghastly horrors was a Jewish movement. The Jewish Chronicle, Sept. 22, 1922
We Jews glory in the fact that the stupid goy have never realized that we are the parasites consuming an increasing portion of production while the producers are continually receiving less and less. Harold Wallace Rosenthal, The Harold Wallace Rosenthal Interview, 1976, by Charles A. Weisman, published June 1992 (See chapter 9, ‘Jews about Financial and Political Power)
I’m assuming you’re familiar with your original progenitor, Judas Iscariot? recall how he, once realizing the foul deed he had done, tied an anchored rope about his neck and leaped off a cliff?
Is it time you followed your master?
*****
Nearly 500 foreign nationals from over 80 different nations had been killed in the World Trade Center. A large number of Israelis had worked in the buildings and so a proportionately large number of Israelis could be expected to have died there. To give the impression that this was the case, President Bush, primed by his Jewish minders, announced soon after the tragedy that 130 Israelis had died in the towers. To his subsequent embarrassment, 129 of these Israelis were found to be alive and well. The number of Israelis who died in the Twin Towers turned out to be ridiculously small, in defiance of the law of averages —only one man! And he was a chance visitor who happened to be passing by. It appears that hundreds of Israelis who ordinarily worked in the buildings, or had business there every day, had either been forewarned to stay away, or, by sheer good luck, had been kept away by mysterious forces. In total, three Israelis died in the 9-11 attack: two on the ‘hijacked’ planes and one in the Twin Towers, a casual visitor. The rest had been warned to stay away by the Odigo messaging service.
Coincidentally, Odigo had a branch office only two blocks away from the World Trade Center. Even more coincidentally, Odigo’s headquarters were located in Herzliya, Israel, a town just north of Tel Aviv where — wonder of wonders! — Mossad is also headquartered.
ALEX DIAMANDIS (Odigo’s vice president, admitting Israeli foreknowledge) :The messages said something big was going to happen in a certain amount of time, and it did — almost to the minute!
DR ALAN SABROSKY (former director of studies at the US Army War College): What we need to stand up and say is that not only did they, the Israelis, attack the USS Liberty – they did 9/11 also. They did it! I have had long conversations over the past two weeks with contacts at the Army War College, at the Headquarters Marine Corps, and I have made it absolutely clear in both cases that it is 100 percent certain that 9/11 was a Mossad operation. Period. The Zionists are playing this as an all-or-nothing exercise. Because if they lose this one, if the American people ever realize what really happened,they’re done!
https://www.darkmoon.me/2014/11-shocking-truth-laid-bare/
You are a foul cur, licking the hands of your owners – while your owners drive a BLADE into the backs of those who comforted/supported them, LIKE FOOLS! Just as Germany did! Just as western nations “colonized” by foul Britain did for their City of London PAYMASTERS!
Very
Stop and think it thru…..I am suspicious of those like onebornfree who always harp on one thing over and over.
Why for instance would he want the population to think ALL of the FBI is corrupt or deep state?
Same thing goes for those who want us to believe the CIA is the Deep State”.
Why not say the NSA….who both report to….is the Deep State octopus?
Why the constant agitprop against the FBI and CIA?
The FBI head is appointed by the president, confirmed by congress, under the jurisdiction of the Justice Dept., specifically the Attorney General …..and reports to the NSA. ….so its hardly free from oversight.
Granted both can be and have been infiltrated by agents with a “agenda’. But the FBI has brought case after case against US Jews , AIPC, ZOA spying for Israel. ..and time after time either the WH or congress has shot them down .
Who would they have us look to for the domestic criminal monitoring the FBI does?…or the CIA….they want them torn down…..and then what? ….outsource their jobs to Israeli Intelligence?
I would look twice at those seeking to destroy entire institutions…….it has a smell.
It would be interesting to know the prayers said while he does that.
The elder induced perpetual victimhood, explains why Jews can be one moment, Western liberals – then the next moment, be total tribal fascist a$$holes when it comes to the Palestinians.
This idea that Jew trouble making is self induced in childhood, is gaining strenght and currency.
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
Hi FB; a.k.a., Full of non-G.M.O. Bullshit!
(zzZigh) You are late for the empty Manhattan sky. Fyi, “Puffy Pastry” Wally and I went to active comment-war within the context of a past article which was written by my hero, Dr. Philip Giraldi, who you try to deflate. 🙄
At any rate, by copy & paste method of Zionist-GOP approved political data, Wally inflated t-Trump “accomplishments.” So, it’s🖕FB, and for the time being, it’s gotta’ be🖕Holo-Wally, until of course the latter gets well!
Also, I keep faith that you and Incitatus The Builder shall continue to happily walk down the bright side of a moonless U.R. lovers lane. Hahaha! For better or worse, the foretold freakish FB/InZi reunion result; enhanced comment-thread carnal activity 💞 & unwanted offspring proliferation. Hahaha.
Post scriptum: As ISIS/ISIL became such a “sweet couple” with ZUS & Israel, am inclined to wonder if “Big Time” Neoconservative Jews happened to make off with the booty, after the fall of Mosul (2014-2015) and during the Islamic State’s alleged demolition of ancient artifacts. 🤔 Of course, artful criminals😈were caught in the act of employing Rita Katz & SITE to produce the Greater Israel advantageous “tough love” ISIS terror beheading videos, and I am really wondering about the actual authorship of the statue chopping one, linked below. Thank you.
A NJ resident read a licence plate in Manhatten? Give me a break. Impossble! Even with the best telescope ever, due to heat haze and flcker.
Why the constant agitprop against the FBI and CIA?
In this article, it is clear that the FBI & CIA give Israel a free pass on 9/11 – what is more Deep State then the Jews? It is system wide, it makes no difference – top or bottom – all jump to the Israeli call.
President, congress, DOD, State Department, DOJ, Homeland security, FBI, & CIA all jump to answer calls from the AIPAC/ADL types.
America needs an overhaul.
Do No Harm — Art
“Israel having any role in 9-11 makes no sense. That Israel would exploit it yes. But any role would risk also being discovered and the cost-benefit is not favorable in the least.”
I’m just playing devil’s advocate here but your assumption that the cost-benefit is not favorable is based on what? One would need to know the information used to consider the costs vs benefits in order to determine whether it would be worth it. And if the benefits were deemed to outweigh the costs, then any risk at being discovered becomes moot or negligible. At least minimal enough to deem it worth the risk of discovery. Therefore, I cannot see why it is not logically possible Israel had a role, at least according to your argument.
renfro says: “Why not say the NSA….who both report to….is the Deep State octopus? Why the constant agitprop against the FBI and CIA?”
Just to be clear, as you appear to have somehow missed the point I keep “harping” on, no part of the government escapes – every part of the government, including the NSA, not just the FBI and the CIA, and not even “just” the deep state, is 100% corrupt , because:
“Because they are all ultimately funded via both direct and indirect theft [taxes], and counterfeiting [via central bank monopolies], all governments are essentially, at their very cores, 100% corrupt criminal scams which cannot be “reformed”,”improved”, nor “limited” in scope, simply because of their innate criminal nature.” onebornfree
Take it, or leave it.
Regards, onebornfree
“. . . This idea . . . is gaining strength and currency”
Based on what metrics?
One has to try really hard to come up with something more “crackpotted” than a
theory of an inexperienced hijacker-pilot masterly flying a Boeing 757 (AA Flight 77)
at a very low altitude into the Pentagon. Especially without any video footage
confirming his amazing talent, or, at least, some tangible physical evidence of a big
airliner hitting a solid wall.
Is “fleeing the FBI” before arrest a crime? I am intrigued by the number of Trump’s people have been done for lying to the FBI. That sounds dumb. Surely they could have avoided actually lying.
So your explanation is nothing beyond a sweeping claim that an entire race of people is sociopathic?
Yet, you somehow wonder why your ideology has no takers.
Do you know if there is anything reliable on how circumcision got a start? Apparently Louis XVI of France had a serious problem of tight prepuce so one can speculate that, in a small population such an deformity might have been prominent enough to engage the ingenuity and authority of someone who could fix it with a knife and that somehow it became fashionable or thought prudent (and better to do it to babies than adolescents) and then the rule. At some point identity and differentiation may have come into it to. All just a priori speculation….
No, the risk of being totally exposed to Americans and the rest of the world as responsible could not possibly outweighed by the only certainty which was that the US would hunt down ObL and go to war with the country that sheltered him. That’s just too remote from subsequent Iraq war and anyway contingent on IbL not being handed over.
anon339 is a particularly nasty hasbarist whose every attempt at discourse reads of a pilpuling bankruptcy lawyer and talmudist hand-jobbery. Best to ignore; there’s better people here to debate.
So, all the Jews you know are evil people?
I don’t walk in high places with masters of the universe or banking geniuses. Jews in my area are quite normal. There are some college professors, doctors and lawyers. There are also corporate workers, government workers and small businessmen. One guy I know makes a living cleaning gutters.
I might be a deplorable but I don’t get the privilelge to see Jewish master race characters. I live in a small Virginia city which has the fourth highest concentration of Jews in the US. I never knew this was the case until recently. All the Jews have Christmas decorations in December and the only way one knows they are Jews is if they mention their daughter’s bat mitzvah.
At the county docket there are never Jewish names in the assault & rape category. Whatever the Jewish crimes they are pretty benign, or at least non-violent.
You need to meet a few of these Jewish characters. They are not evil geniuses. They are quite ordinary.
Follow the money. Wall St. Banks, MIC, The CIA is the muscle of the capitalist bankers. Yes of course the Israelis were involved, lots of Jews down on Wall St, working for the war profiteers, but it was not them alone. How many congressmen were invested in “defense” corporations at the time, they certainly made a lot of money. Who profits from the petrodollar racket? Certainly not us little goyims.
Sad that the pictures of the Dancing Israelis are so bad, seems intentional, like they’re rubbing it in our faces.
Lockheed Martin is the nation’s top defense contractor, the brains behind such high-tech military hardware as the F-16 jet fighter and a variety of land and sea missiles. In 2001, the company landed the biggest defense contract in history when it was named the main contractor for the Joint Strike Fighter.
Considering that access is the name of the game when securing such lucrative contracts, it’s no surprise that Lockheed splits its campaign money equally between Democrats and Republicans. All told, NASA and the Defense Department account for roughly 80 percent of the company’s annual sales.
Profile for 2014 Election Cycle
CONTRIBUTIONS: $4,132,497 (ranks 44 of 16,793)
LOBBYING: $14,581,800 (2014), $14,516,226 (2013) (ranks 16 of 4,065 in 2014)
Contributions to candidates: $3,001,928
Contributions to Leadership PACs: $897,425
Contributions to parties: $219,086
Contributions to 527 committees: $5,585
Contributions to outside spending groups: $10,373
https://incpu.org/articles/Companies_profiting_in_War_on_Terror.pdf
https://www.globalresearch.ca/blood-money-these-companies-and-people-make-billions-of-dollars-from-war/5438657
In the George Orwell classic 1984, there is a state of perpetual war between the nations of Oceania, Eurasia and Eastasia. The enemy in the conflict is ambiguous, and the battlefield exists in an elusive and distant land. The enemy could be Eurasia one day, and Eastasia the next, but that location is really insignificant.
The mission of perpetual war for these superpowers is to justify psychological and physical control over their populations, to keep their people busy, fearful and hateful towards the enemy. The perpetual war also serves as an excuse for a nation’s failings and shortcomings. The economy, the labor force and industry are all centered around war rather than consumer goods. People live a miserable existence with poverty and no hope of improving their standard of living.
…there are many domestic threats that seem to pose a greater risk to national security, including the U.S. economic system itself.
If we are to have a perpetual war, it must be a war against injustice and deprivation at home and abroad. We need to get our own house in order, rather than demolish and rebuild other nations that did not invite us there. And as far as the so-called terrorism problem is concerned, maybe we should stay out of other folks’ backyards and it will go away.
Indeed, the authorities would like us to believe that “fighting for our freedoms” in lands thousands of miles away is a necessary evil.
https://ia802605.us.archive.org/29/items/WarIsARacket/WarIsARacket.pdf
Smedley Darlington Butler was a United States Marine Corps major general, the highest rank authorized at that time, and at the time of his death the most decorated Marine in U.S. history.
During his 34-year career as a Marine, he participated in military actions in the Philippines, China, in Central America and the Caribbean during the Banana Wars, and France in World War I. Butler later became an outspoken critic of U.S. wars and their consequences. He also exposed an alleged plan to overthrow the U.S. government. The Business Plot.
By the end of his career, Butler had received 16 medals, five for heroism. He is one of 19 men to receive the Medal of Honor twice, one of three to be awarded both the Marine Corps Brevet Medal (along with Wendell Neville and David Porter) and the Medal of Honor, and the only Marine to be awarded the Brevet Medal and two Medals of Honor, all for separate actions.
Smedley said:
I spent thirty- three years and four months in active military service as a member of this country’s most agile military force, the Marine Corps. I served in all commissioned ranks from Second Lieutenant to Major-General. And during that period, I spent most of my time being a high class muscle- man for Big Business, for Wall Street and for the Bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism.
War is just a racket. A racket is best described, I believe, as something that is not what it seems to the majority of people. Only a small inside group knows what it is about. It is conducted for the benefit of the very few at the expense of the masses. I believe in adequate defense at the coastline and nothing else. If a nation comes over here to fight, then we’ll fight. The trouble with America is that when the dollar only earns 6 percent over here, then it gets restless and goes overseas to get 100 percent. Then the flag follows the dollar and the soldiers follow the flag. I wouldn’t go to war again as I have done to protect some lousy investment of the bankers. There are only two things we should fight for. One is the defense of our homes and the other is the Bill of Rights. War for any other reason is simply a racket.
In War is a Racket, Butler suggested the following three steps to smash the war racket:
We must take the profit out of war.
We must permit the youth of the land who would bear arms to decide whether or not there should be war.
We must limit our military forces to home defense purposes.
Every hour, taxpayers in the United States are paying $312,500 for cost of military action against ISIS.
Every hour, taxpayers in the United States are paying $10.17 million for cost of war in Afghanistan.
Every hour, taxpayers in the United States are paying $365,297 for cost of war in Iraq.
Every hour, taxpayers in the United States are paying $10.54 million for total cost of wars since 2001.
Every hour, taxpayers in the United States are paying $8.43 million for Homeland Security Since 9/11.
Every hour, taxpayers in the United States are paying $58 million for the Department of Defense.
The Iraq Death Toll 15 Years After the US Invasion
Numbers are numbing, especially numbers that rise into the millions. But please remember that each person killed represents someone’s loved one. Taking ORB’s estimate of 1.033 million killed by June 2007, then applying a variation of Just Foreign Policy’s methodology from July 2007 to the present using revised figures from Iraq Body Count, we estimate that 2.4 million Iraqis have been killed since 2003 as a result of our country’s illegal invasion, with a minimum of 1.5 million and a maximum of 3.4 million.
https://www.commondreams.org/views/2018/03/15/iraq-death-toll-15-years-after-us-invasion
Unworthy victims: Western wars have killed four million Muslims since 1990
https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/unworthy-victims-western-wars-have-killed-four-million-muslims-1990
https://dissidentvoice.org/2019/05/does-capitalism-mean-war/
Ah, so it’s T. Rump who is the homewrecker in the HoloWally + Chuckles happy homestead…?
And here I thought poor Mr Giraldi had something to do with it…[whose article I greatly appreciated btw…not least for the spectacle of the ‘troupe’ antics that inevitably follow…]
Saludos…Selah…Salamu Alaykum and all the rest…
Hmm – the currency of logic based on current science.
Telling children stories is the main method of transferring culture onto little ones. Trauma at a young age stays with some – it reappears in later life in unexplained illogical ways.
Being told that everyone wants to kill you at the age of five is traumatic and has consequences. That is the answer to the schizophrenic paranoid nature of the Jews. When tribal matters come to the fore – Jews go tilt!
Do No Harm — Art
You’re projecting again, Cleburne; only Jews like you celebrate Passover.
• 1 Cor. 5:7 “Christ, our Passover lamb, has been sacrificed.”
Or are you just a Wannabee-Jew? LOL That’s more pathetic than actually being one.
Then of course theres this, another video from David Sheen revealing how high ranking Israelis really think.
English-subtitled audio recording of Rabbi Yisrael Ariel (Head of The Sanhedrin and The Temple Institute) speaking in Jerusalem on 9 September 2015 about how Jews should treat non-Jews
we got detective retard on the case
“‘Until Americans…”
— The only American senator who dared to call out the Israel-firsters on their indecent behavior was a Somali-born woman.
1) Who would do this exposing to Americans and the rest of the world and how would they go about it?
And,
2) When did the Israeli government care about what Americans or the rest of the world thought of them?
Wizard of Oz you will find this almost impossible to believe but I’ve heard that not only is it possible, but sometimes people actually do make false claims on the ‘net.
Maybe you are not of Jewish descent but are a Christian Zionist who really really wants “The Rapture” to take place whilst you are still alive. Can’t blame you for that as I also reckon everlasting physical life sure beats ESL.
“…nothing more than a lunatic nonsense….”
Read the Master Plans by the hate-filled Bernard Lewis and by the hate-filled Oded Yinon. Let’s see if you notice something.
Why indeed?
Hmm — how nice would the those “Western acting” Jews be if you said that you do not like how Israel is treating the Palestinians (a perfectly moral position)?
Would your nice little village turn to – not so nice?
Think Peace — Art
Thanks for bringing up the stark contrast with the Swedish [forced] charges against Assange. “Oh, look! He WAS telling the truth all along!”
From the Way-Back Machine –
Special Report: STD fears sparked case against WikiLeaks boss
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wikileaks-assange-charges/special-report-std-fears-sparked-case-against-wikileaks-boss-idUSTRE6B669H20101207
I’m gonna have to say something here….something which I have never said about your usual high quality articles…….BOOO!
We all know this, Mr(Dr.?) Giraldi. You just wasted all this time for nothing at all. The links are well known. This is not a bombshell.
Sorry
“And yet – the material & eyewitness evidence that these guys were expecting what happened seems pretty strong.”
Lol you’re spending too much time here. From the woman who called the police on the van:
“What’s more, if you look at the full 20/20 transcript from which this story is derived, you find that Maria says she saw the van park after she’d been watching the WTC for a few minutes. And so they did not film the first impact. The report also talks about other issues involved with this story, so we’ve not snipped any of those and you should read the whole lot”
http://www.911myths.com/html/dancing_israelis.html
How many of them protest Israeli treatment of Palestinians?
How many protest Jewish dual nationals in US government?
How many protest the 10 million per day US aid to Israel?
How many support BDS movement?
Answer:
You don’t know because you never hear a peep out of them on these subjects. And because they are supposedly Americans first and Jews second they should protest. The fact that they don’t makes them a defacto 5th column.
They are members of the tribe and when push comes to shove you are a just a goy. You exist to serve them. But of course, you will never hear them say that.
I don’t find the Scientists who say the official 911 narrative to be total bs to be “dodgy”–they are the honest ones in this and gain nothing but hatred/trouble from paid thugs and idiots for pursuing the truth of this Mass Murder which has so far gone unpunished as to the true perpetrators.
Food for thought:
Parts 1 & 2 of “9/11 Fraud” , a 5 part film which demonstrates that the 9/11 “live” coverage on TV was all fake footage; the towers were empty; the buildings were all demolished off camera via regular demolition methodology using dynamite; most, if not all, of the 3,000 odd claimed victims never even existed:
9/11 Fraud – Part 1 – No planes means no terrorists
9/11 Fraud – Part 2 – Nobody jumped out of empty buildings:
Regards, onebornfree
We’re in quite a pickle. Those in public office (Congress, White House) are traitors subservient to Israel, for shekels of course.
The rest of the population is informed by the treasonous American’s working the machinery of the media on behalf of Zionism and Israel. Lots of shekels, as they’re very well paid.
The gov’t and media are controlled as is entertainment, movies, Hollywood. Thus the entire narrative we’re fed is based on lies. Any truth leaking out through social media is quickly censored by the Zionist corporations (Google, Facebook, Apple).
The psychopaths not only want full control, they want total destruction of humanity, as evidenced by the poisoning of our food, water and air. Fluoride, GMO, glyphosate, Geo-engineering (chemtrails), vaccines and 5G. The money masters control it all, including education (indoctrination).
Our history is lies and the wars were, and still are, all manufactured. They killed Christ and we’re likely witnessing a continuation from the Garden of Eden. It’s a spiritual war, good vs. evil. God vs. Lucifer. It’s painful to watch evil’s strong hand. I can’t even imagine the living hell WW2 and the others must have been. The blocking of the sun is reducing the food supply. Given the ionization of the sky and coming 5G, humanity is in the crosshairs.
The level of deception is mind boggling. Most people will reject these truths. I haven’t had much success waking others up. Divine intervention is what’s needed.
Like a pig being led to the trough!
How many of those “nice”, “normal” Jews would be willing to play the role of sayanim for the Mossad if it needed some help for a false flag operation?
In support of my original point, note the two posts our resident Hasbarat has responded to; mine and another focussing on the van and the Israeli film crew.
Theories of controlled demolition and massive Mossad bomb crews are fine; the wilder, the better in fact.
It’s the verifiable truth that concerns him. That must be somehow discounted, obscured, buried.
I know you are not really interested or you would already have checked and found your speculations to be rubbish. FWIW I am an atheist who is still waiting for one of my undoubtedly intelligent friends who believes in an Abrahamic deity to explain how such a being as usually defined could possibly exist since he obviously doesn’t care enough about his creatures to communicate one consistent lot of truths (but presumably would get great amusement out of the credit given to the genocidal psychopath Moses who is billed as one of his mouthpieces).
Idiot. You know nothing!
‘Israel having any role in 9-11 makes no sense. That Israel would exploit it yes. But any role would risk also being discovered and the cost-benefit is not favorable in the least.’
That works as an argument against Israel being the prime mover behind 9/11.
But let’s consider what we know: that Israel was aware that the attack was going to happen, and allowed it to happen.
Israel really does keep tabs on Islamic terrorist groups; they’d have to be suicidal not to.
So let’s assume they discover al Qaeda’s planning 9/11. Wouldn’t it suit them to let it happen? Wouldn’t they follow it as it unfolded? Of course, it was pretty clumsy of them to get caught filming it — but the Mossad isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be. The Israelis do tend towards an unfortunate combination of arrogance and stupidity.
I think it’s perfectly reasonable — and supported by the evidence — to conclude that Israel at least functioned as a passive spectator to 9/11 as it unfolded. They are, of course, evil enough that it wouldn’t bother them at all that we were to be victims of the attack and that many, many Americans would die. Morally, this was of a piece with the attack on the Liberty or the Lavon affair.
Just Israel bein’ Israel. Our little buddy.
Why would they? They arrived well before the real fun started.
Given what we do know of them, the fact that they arrived “late” is just another indicator that the no-planes theory is on the right track.
1. One Mordechai Vanunu would be enough to make some senior people cautious, especially when they look round and see how unpredictably supposedly safe friends of Israel can turn to truth telling
2. That’s easy to answer in a general way when you consider the money and effort put into controlling what people think about Israel (and remember they want to get the thinking right from their point of view because a Congressman who hates Israel but has been required to voice and vote support is not reliable). So you should address the question more precisely. What effect would the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs (in particular) expect undeniable revelations in court about Israeli agents planning and executing the demolition of the Twin Towers – which killed many American Jews – to have on various specified projects and various specified groups of people, not least young American Jews?
‘@Harold Smith
So, all the Jews you know are evil people?’
Actually, Harold referred to Israel, not to Jews in general. Israel indubitably is evil; but it is you that take that to reflect on Jews in general, not Harold.
It’s the old Nazism/Germans distinction. If you feel that Israel and Jewry are synonymous, that’s you — not necessarily anyone else.
Except Lot had something relevant to say further on about the “dancing Israelis” That is about the timing….
“Clearly established” being key.
‘Could someone explain how Israel benefitted from our adventure in Iraq? I understood Saddam was an effective counter to Iran, enemies of Israel. Today Iraq is an ally of Iran. Am I missing something?’
Actually, and at the time, Israel was facing a very active suicide bombing campaign, and Saddam Hussein was driving Israel wild by providing subsidies to the families of suicide bombers. This was having a very visible and obvious effect; unemployed heads of large families were increasingly becoming bombers; it was a way to provide for your wife and children.
Saddam had to go. The Zionists took advantage of 9/11 to make that happen.
That it didn’t work out for them in the end was hardly new; Israel’s schemes rarely do. Witness her sponsorship of Hamas and her invasion of Lebanon that brought Hezbollah into being.
The sooner we part ways with Israel the better. NO more funding. NO more “dual”-citizenship. They are religious fanatics with nukes who think God gave them land, stone age whackos with nukes.
A “high ranking Israeli”? Really? That’s a bit like calling every American nut case amongst Catholic priests or Televangelists “a high ranking American”.
Lot gave this link and it does seem to cast doubt on the “clearly established”
http://www.911myths.com/html/dancing_israelis.html
Apparently their visas had run out: hardly seasoned Mossad operatives!
What about the evidence of its tail sitting on the lawn outside the Pentagon where something large struck it? Unless the picture was faked of course!
Ehud Barak Interviewed on same day of 9/11 and was calling for USA to take tougher stance and that “nothing would be the same”. His views seem to have been a blueprint of Bush Admin. He was also talking about the vulnerabilities in Airports (so now we have TSA) :
Indeed, as long as you kiss their asses, allow them to seize some of your paid taxes, and allow their lies to go unchallenged (i.e.: the “holocaust”), they will leave you quite alone.
But then that would make you a spineless shabbos goy, blind as a bat, or … a Jew.
Rick Wiles at TruNews continues with his Liberty Massacre special.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/six-day-war-massacre-uss-liberty-veterans-reveal-truth-about-israeli-attack-part-2
“We are joined by survivors, Larry Bowen, William Michael “Mickie” LeMay, and Bob Scarborough”
All 3 survivors say that it was God who kept the Liberty from sinking. Rocketed, machine gunned, napalmed and torpedoed. 5 torpedoes fired from close range and only one hit, the “Liberty” didn’t sink. This looks like divine providence.
Larry Bowen, 40 years in NSA, only recently coming out, goes on at about 1h to describe how hours before the Liberty was false flagged, the US ICBM’s were put on high alert, ready to fire with a hair trigger. The Talmudists wanted to start Albert Pikes prophesied Third World War, this time with ICBM’s. The planet escaped the mother of all genocides by a hair.
I still think that the Napalming of Liberty was part of a ritual. I think that the ritual aspect of these false flag terrorist events is important not only for the Kabbalistic Magick powers derived, but also the talmudists think that this absolves themselves of guilt for the slaughter. “We only do it for our God”, they would say. Satan, their god.
Bowen also describes how Naval Intelligence was actually in charge of the Liberty intelligence operation, even though NSA owned the spy room. It was also Naval Intelligence that was hit by an “airliner” at the Pentagram on 9/11. Crowley was working for British Naval Intelligence while he was setting up the Lusitania sinking. Naval Intelligence set up the Pearl Harbor false flag.
Most importantly, war monger Steve Bannon also comes out of Naval Intelligence, and he is horny for war with Iran on behalf of Israel. This is another reason to expect another Mossad false flag operation against a US naval vessel or fleet. This time we can be certain that, to quote Chong, “It’s gonna be a big one”.
/Lol you’re spending too much time here./
On page 4 of Section 3 of the FBI report, the same witness states that the van was “parked” when she first saw it. On pages 32-33, 64 and 83 of Section 1 of the same report, it’s clear that when she first saw the suspects, they were already sitting atop a white van.
911myths.com hangs its hat on a singular news report in which the witness appears to use the present tense of “park,” which is completely contrary to everything she told the FBI. When comparing the two, it’s far more reasonable to conclude that she intended to say “parked,” which is consonant with the entirety of her testimony.
You guys can’t even be bothered to examine all available evidence, desperately grasping at any straw you can in order to save yourselves.
Indeed, you’re spending too much time here.
Most intelligent people will seek expert advice before offering an opinion on a subject that is not their area of expertise, particularly very difficult subjects that require years of training to understand.
Remember this woman, BEVERLY ECKERT?
1. She lost her husband in the rubble of Twin Towers.
2.The rest of her life was devoted in search for the truth as an advocate of all victims.
3. Obama ivites her to the White House and honors her with a medal.
4. A week later she boards a plane to return home to Buffalo and the plane explodes in mid-air. She
was 57.
Accident or she getting too close to something she should not get any closer?
The many suicide bombings in Israel a few months before nine eleven was part of the plan. It got the Israelis to be on edge and use such help as Odigo to keep safe. This Odigo software worked on nine eleven. Only one Israeli died on nine eleven.
The suicide bombing such as the beach front Tel Aviv disco on June 1 2001 was fresh in the minds of Israelis on nine eleven. Odigo was used to protect them on nine eleven.
https://mfa.gov.il/MFA/ForeignPolicy/Terrorism/Palestinian/Pages/Tel-Aviv%20suicide%20bombing%20at%20the%20Dolphin%20disco%20-%201-.aspx
“The Israeli response:
Political-Security Cabinet Communique – June 2, 2001:
… Terrorism is abominable. It is aimed at the indiscriminate killing of innocent people. Israel calls upon the international community to take action that will clarify that terrorism has a political price and that the community of nations does not accept terrorism as a legitimate means…
Terrorism and radicalism are a threat to regional stability. There is not, and can never be, any compromise with terrorism…”
Re: question #1 you believe the official media would have trotted out Mr. Vanunu and allowed him to attempt to persuade the American public that the Israelis were involved in 9/11, is this correct?
Re: question #2 you seem to be obfuscating with your answer but you believe American courts and lawyers would have held legal proceedings with the IMFA as a witness for the prosecution, is this correct?
And this would have what effect, pressure on the Israeli government to come clean re: 9/11?
Sorry, Lot, but beginning with a “LOL” and ending with a useless link is no way to treat a friend.
Please provide a link to said picture.
FB said: “Ah, so it’s T. Rump who is the homewrecker in the HoloWally + Chuckles happy homestead…?
Good morning, Full of Milk of Magnesia- Streamed Sewage Bullshit!🙄
Your supposition, quoted above, is only partially true. The rest of the late-Andy Rooney unspeakable story is: PreZident t-Rump is become the endgame “homewrecker”🇮🇱 of what is left of my “Homeland.”
Fyi, as you admittedly “appreciated Mr. Giraldi’s article,” I admit a sincere appreciation for Hollo Wally’s links to CODAH.
Selah, hahaha, a Dillo Dirt hope & the production of a good soil made of FB sewage?
Quite so. Aluminium could go through steel given enough kinetic energy, but it should look much like a plane crashing to a concrete wall:
Fire, explosion. Cannot be like in your video.
Impossible because everyone knows that NJ residents are all illiterate, and that there’s an insurmountable concrete barrier, fashioned like the Berlin wall or the ones in Israel, around NJ so no one ever leaves the place, and if they did, they’d never go to Manhattan.
Q:
A: The 1st two are from reputable, checkable sources, the 3rd appears to be genuine [and no, I didn’t examine any frame by frame, but I do deploy my ‘lie-detector’ senses. Mad if you don’t.] Interestingly enough, both the 1st and 3rd videos show different perspectives of similar events, and both show the peculiar ‘puffs’ preceding the general collapse-front. I did ask you for your explanation of what actually occurred; no proper response from you suggests that you don’t have one OR can’t/won’t provide one [why not?]
Not so BTW, *3* towers were deliberately destroyed, any others damaged were just ‘innocent’ victims; “misconception” = spurious.
You seem to be a one-trick pony: ‘No planes.’ I did write that I can tolerate that [only posited as ‘Hollywood props’ = non-significant detail], but do you have anything worthwhile to contribute to the 9/11 ‘who-dunnit, how’ discussion?
For example, DESERT FOX suggests DEW, Sparkon suggests nukes [IMHO both in error]. You?
Also, as you claim to know that my cited videos are fakes, could you kindly *prove* that? rgds
What’s “the official media”? Are you a Russian living mentally in the Soviet era? And, no, you misconceive the Vanunu example. The point is that he is proof of the way things can go out of control. Use your imagination as a Mossad planner or intelligence adviser to the Israeli PM would and think of how some relation of the Jews killed in the WTC might behave if he knew the truth. And you miss the point if you think some, or even a lot of the MSM, would refuse to give adequate coverage of yhe Vanunus’ revelations because Israel would not count on that being adequate. Just consider the lobbying efforts being deployed against BDS with limited success.
Your second question is dopey. Of course I wasn’t suggesting a criminal case in which (witnesses from) the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be called by the prosecution. If you don’t understand how the issues might be the subject of evidence in civil or criminal cases you should ask a lawyer. If someone leaked info which led to subpoenas of damning documents it would be hard for the Israeli government to get publication suppressed – impossible in the end.
Those are no ways to treat a bully. The minute you kiss anything or let them take anything, they despise you and push for more; they will NOT leave you alone, whether they are non-goyim or not.
Bullies need constant ass kicking, not kissing. Ever. They only thing they should be allowed to seize is a baseball bat to the jaw. Luv they neighbor my tuschie.
The “great” and “invincible” IDF couldn’t even sink an old tub. I guess high IQs, endless sources of money and special favors, and boatloads of modern weapons aren’t enough to get the job done. Pathetic bunch of mediocrities; I can’t wait til they go the way of the dinos and I can’t even begin to imagine how those poor Palestinians must feel.
Bless those guys who’re speaking out!
Speaking of plane crashes, please remember Larry Patton MacDonald who was (conveniently) lost on Korean Airlines flight 007.
Talmudically evil in intent, I suspect.
onebornfwee repeatedly makes comments such as these.:
Yet he seems to think that 9/11 actaully happened and that all of the buildings at the WTC came down. I’m curious to know why he seems to think they did.
PS: Hey obf, if you were indeed born fwee, you must be several centuries old, not born in the USA, or you’re confabulating/dreaming.
Hmmm
One of the MOST IMPORTANT facts left out of this and almost every other article claiming to discuss israeli culpability for 9-11 is the fact that out of the more than 100 israeli nationals arrested on 9-11 and 9-12, more than half were in the country illegally AND more than a dozen arrested were demolitions experts (all in the country illegally)…….Nobody sends demolition experts into a foreign country illegally and therefore secretly to conduct espionage, unless they are planning/carrying out…………demolitions……
Now I realize this kind of rocket science is clearly too much for most people to accept……….
The unofficial motto of Israel’s “secret” cyberspace Propaganda unit 8200: Never let the truth, get in the way of a good lie……..
onebornfree says: “Why would any even semi-intelligent person believe anything the FBI claims, or coughs up as “evidence”, for chrissakes? Does Giraldi have any awareness of the FBI’s sordid history to date? WTF would anyone believe any of the photos are even genuine? You’re kidding, right? “
“Lies The FBI Told Me”:
Regards, onebornfree
The Dragon’s teeth have been sown by the tribe. This time the war will destroy the tribe forever.
I was only playing devil’s advocate to see how ones logic would play out if a certain set of conditions obtained. I asked simple, straight-forward questions that only required simple, straight-forward answers to determine what would be probable or more probable than not and you have made it more complicated than necessary.
We will have to agree to disagree since I don’t believe the Israeli government would have been called to account publicly for any possible involvement in any events related to 9/11 even if it was easily provable and plain as day. I contend that they had much to gain and very little to risk and they knew it.
Because even a broken clock is correct twice a day. As much as some may justifiably loathe and despise government bureaucrats and bureaucracies (and I count myself as one of them) due to their actions (lies, deceptions, etc.), it simply violates logic to say that the actors within these agencies must therefore never tell the truth or are never honest. It’s a non-sequitur and therefore must be rejected.
“…a mostly aluminum 767 could really penetrate the dense matrix of steel box columns on the exterior of the WTC, leave a punched-out silhouette of its shape in the facade of the Twin Towers, and then just disappear…”
This is a poor argument. Actually this could happen. If you fire it fast enough plastic goes through aluminum plate. Here’s a link showing plastic pellets fired by a railgun into aluminum plate.
There’s plenty of good arguments that 9-11 was false flag. Fake videos is not one of them. Nor are the planes going through the building steel. Both could be true but they are not definitive and can’t be proved. The fall of building 7 can’t be explained without some sort of demo. Building 7 fell the same speed as a rock dropped in air. This means that for the building to fall the same as the rock, and it did, could only have been supported by air. There’s no way this could happen unless the support was removed from it and not slowly. It had to have been completely severed. That the Jews had control of the buildings security shows…the Jews did 9-11.
I also believe it’s entirely possible the Saudis are Jews.
Without a doubt. I would further suspect that they were staged. Reminds me of “holocaust” fables too.
That, and they would be acting as expected. There is no evil that is beyond the Israeli government and I bet even onebornfwee would agree, but I’m not expecting obf to admit it.
“There was also considerable evidence suggesting that wealthy Saudis and even members of the Royal Family had been supporting and funding al-Qaeda.”
I don’t think there is any question about the financing issue. But that financing began when Al Quaeda as in Afghanistan and in the case of the hijackers, muslim communities often fund individuals via various channels in the name pf charitable work. I am not convinced that they do any batter at monitoring the actual activities of said organizations any better than we do in the US.
Tracing said money back to Saudi Arabia has been a part of the muddy water to advance a case against Saudia Arabia.
It remains a tough sell that the Saudi Family was in on a plot to attack the US.
“…I’m pretty sure I can’t convince any of the conspiracy theorists that they’re mistaken….”
No you can’t. Building 7 fell with no support. To fall as it did the fires in the building, only 3 or 4 floors were on fire, would have had to boil away all the structure to the density of AIR in at least 11 floors and that didn’t happen. The supporting structure did not have to be weakened it had to be REMOVED. That’s the only way it could have fallen as it did. This is basic high school physics. The building was demoed in some way. The others were also.
Looks like the JIDF were waiting for this article to drop after the release of the 5 Dancing Israelis photos. None of the top comments make convincing arguments. It’s always the same trolling of wasting people’s time.
Thomm (Ira Rabinowitz) with “Over 1,800 comments since 2015” said: “i) If gentiles are so smart, why are Jews, whom gentiles outnumber 40:1 across the combined Western World, able to control everything? The entire premise of White Nationalism fails.”
This person is trying to claim it’s intelligence through racial supremacy, and that’s the reason why they dominate all the lucrative professions such as doctors, lawyers, judges, media bosses, corporation CEOs but can’t tell you, outside of religion, how a Jew in Yemen is connected racially to a Jew in Moscow or to a Jew in Israel.
The reason Jews are “able to control everything” is through networking primarily with only Jews.
The Weimar Republic shows the historical precedence for this. The Jewish population in Berlin had managed to corner all the best jobs for themselves, all the lucrative professions. The reason for the rise of the National Socialists in Berlin was because what Joseph Goebbels was saying was mostly true. Jews in Berlin did not only dominate the legal and medical professions, they also dominated the crime scene. The figures produced by Interpol at that time for the percentage of Jews among those arrested for drug dealing and narcotics was disproportionately Jewish. It turns out 75% of the pickpockets in Berlin were Jewish, etc.
In the private papers of Heinrich Brüning, who was Hitler’s predecessor as Chancellor, there is a manuscript written by him in which he describes the problems he had as Chancellor, where he ordered an investigation into the Jewish merchant banks in Berlin and their methods and he writes in his manuscript, the results were so horrifying that he ordered this document to be kept top secret because if it had been allowed to come to the public knowledge it would have resulted in anti-Jewish riots. Most of what Joseph Goebbels said was true about what was happening in Berlin at that time.
In the Weimar Republic, the two national newspapers were Jewish controlled. When Joseph Goebbels approached both newspapers for employment he was rudely rebuffed. Turns out, the private papers of one of the Jewish chief editors shows he is almost entirely only corresponding with Jews. It was a network of Jews and if you’re outside the loop (non-Jew), you can’t break in.
We know this because we are mature, but when you’re a young student coming out of university full of great idealism, and full of belief in your own superior talents, it’s the first realization that you can’t break into the loop. That the network is there to keep people like you out.
TruNews just did two videos on the USS Liberty attack by Israel: Six Day War Massacre: USS Liberty Veterans Reveal Truth About Israeli Attack (Part 1)
Good call.
A few years back, I read an article about the Jews in NY being caught harvesting organs. The article went on to say the political whores in the FBI knew for years of their ghoulish money making scheme.
I sent an email to the lead political whore in Phoenix asking him if the part of them knowing for years and not touching because, (like Roman Polanski), it was being done by the (self) chosen.
Being an arrogant political whore, I never got an answer, (my email included a link to the article). the one thing the snake DID do was –
In spite of having a lily white record and NEVER having a problem buying guns/ammo, from that point forward EVERY TIME I try to purchase a gun, the merchant has to hold it for the obligatory 5 (+/-) days to allow these corrupted/co opted snake agencies to show “cause”, they NEVER do, so, after the window closes, then the merchant is free to hand it over…
There are MANY other reasons why, along with the CIA, this stable of useful idiots should be DISSOLVED until CONCRETE laws are in place with SEVERE penalties, up to and including EXECUTION for whoring themselves out to benefit the financial/political factions such as those ruining this nation/world are eliminated;
http://www.truthinjustice.org/limone-apology.htm
You need to separate the institution of the FBI from the political arms that interfere with and/ or control it.
Those of you who don’t get the difference might as just as well go ahead and turn all other institutions , the Courts, Dept of Commerce, FDA, Dept of Education, etc.etc.etc. over to the Jews.
Your job is to advocate cleaning them out…..going after the politicians who interfere with them for Jews agendas……..not destroying them for the Jews.
The Jews are hard at work destroying them themselves, you’re only helping them.
Mossad’s execution of 9-11 should have been a wake up call.
You guys subscribed to the phony WMD and coyote planes dissapearing into the babylonian twin towers whilst your intuition should have kicked in and told you something is not right.
9-11 should have been the litmus test for truth but you conveniently ignored it. You looked the other way due to cognitive dissonance.
You followed Bush’s order to go on a spending spree with more credit card debt jacked up with high interest to feed the satanic cabal instead.
With all these bogus wars on terror and non-ending hoaxes you have unwittingly supported the Zionist Satanic push for one world disorder.
At this point, all you can do is repent for your sins and start fighting back the criminal enterprize who are in charge of orchestrating all these bogus war on terror, creating these monstrous, diabolical, sinister ISISraHELL with the help of al-CIA-da and MOSSAD.
Alternate would be to sit back and enjoy bigger fireworks than 9-11 coming near you whilst they prepare greater IzraHELL for the coming of their Yahweh, The Anti-Christ dajjal who will globalize his reign of terror from Jerusalem.
Either way buckle up for a roller coaster ride with some of these demonic, totally psychopathic, diabolical, sinister, pathological liars and corrupters of mother earth. You reap what you sow.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLWIV0TTcbI
Here, get busy destroying the government of Florida…….or you could get busy destroying DeSantis and the Jews behind it instead. …Florida residents would appreciate your help.
Florida governor, Cabinet sued over plans to meet in Israel
BRENDAN FARRINGTON,
Associated Press •May 28, 2019
—TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An open-government watchdog group and several news outlets sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and members of the Cabinet on Tuesday in an effort to stop them from holding a Cabinet meeting while on a trade mission in Israel.
The lawsuit argues that the meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, violates the state’s constitution and open-government laws, which require that Cabinet sessions be open to the public. Florida residents who don’t happen to be in Israel won’t be able to attend, and the meeting’s planned location, at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, has generated security concerns that will further restrict access.
The lawsuit was filed by The First Amendment Foundation, Gannett Co., Gatehouse Media and the owners of the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times. The Associated Press and other news outlets plan to join the suit.
“”The meeting was organized as part of a trade mission DeSantis is leading with a delegation of nearly 100 business leaders, lawmakers, state university officials and others. The governor’s office wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit, but has labeled the meeting as “ceremonial.”
That doesn’t matter, said First Amendment Foundation President Barbara Petersen.
“””””The fact that there even saying, ‘Oh, it’s only ceremonial, therefore we don’t have to open it to the public’ shows to me a basic misunderstanding of the Sunshine Law,” Petersen said. “This has nothing to do with the trade mission. This has everything to do with our Cabinet holding a meeting in a foreign county. And I don’t care if they were holding the meeting in Montana, I’d have the same concern.”
The lawsuit seeks an order to stop the meeting. If a judge doesn’t act on time, then it seeks to have the meeting declared a violation of state law and to void any actions taken during the gathering. The members of the Cabinet are Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.
Fried said she hopes the Cabinet meeting will follow the spirit of accessibility.
“””While we have not yet been served the lawsuit, my understanding is that the governor’s office is working to address the situation,” she said, according to a pool report set up by the Florida Society of News Editors.
Sitting in a hotel lounge in Tel Aviv, Moody and Patronis said they hadn’t heard about the lawsuit, according to a pool report set up by the Florida Society of News Editors.
Hours before the lawsuit was filed, DeSantis discussed the meeting at a networking reception in the residence of U.S. Ambassador David Friedman.
“Holding a meeting of the Florida Cabinet in the embassy in Jerusalem, that is going to be a real neat thing,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis and the independently elected Cabinet jointly oversee several state agencies. The agenda posted on the Cabinet website lists the signing of a resolution in support of the Florida/Israel relationship and presentations on victims of terror, water quality and emergency management.
The meeting will be broadcast by The FLORIDA Channel, a state-funded news outlet that covers state government. A handful of other Florida reporters covering the trade mission won’t be allowed to take equipment in that could provide live coverage, including cellphones and laptops.
Even if no votes are taken, information-gathering sessions are still considered to be open to the public, Petersen said. She noted that the topics on the agenda relate to issues Florida has recently dealt with, including a red tide bloom, Hurricanes Michael and Irma and the school shooting that left 17 dead in Parkland.
“””””These are all issues that we’re extremely concerned about, and the right of access guaranteed by our constitution makes no mention of ceremonial meetings being exempt from that right of access,” Petersen said. “We don’t want our future Cabinet meetings to be held anywhere but in the state of Florida.”
Top Reactions
robert5 hours ago
As a resident of Florida I was offended by this obvious Republican play for the Zionist vote, be it Jews in southern Florida or Evangelicals in the northern part of the state. The other day, in a news op, our governor DeSantis made it clear that he supports Israel. That, to me, is wrong. Local politicos should stay quiet when it comes to international relations that they are not connected to. Too often our state representatives blatantly show that they are vote buying, when they cater to certain people, such as Cubans, Jews, and more recently Venezuelans… When local voting time comes around, those people should be voting for someone who best serves Florida, not one who pays best homage to some far-off fatherland.
Katherine17 hours ago
Hold secret cabinet meetings..
Make secret deals with the J00z.. You might expect some resistance back at home…
“It remains a tough sell that the Saudi Family was in on a plot to attack the US”
And this may be why Congress finally relented years after the fact and allowed lawsuits to be filed by Americans against them. The leadership of Congress knew any potentially winning lawsuits would amount to very little in the end, and for the defendants any damages awarded would be a drop in the bucket. Who knows? I want to read the “28 pages”.
I addressed Lot’s link in this post.
He has yet to respond, which is probably a wise move for someone whose argument has been defeated.
Israel recently declared Jerusalem, not Tel Aviv, would be the capital of the nation. Florida politicians have recently done likewise replacing Tallahassee as the the capital of Florida. Sickening!
“Day of signings, deals in Israel
DeSantis touts meeting despite lawsuit
Gov. Ron DeSantis participated in a historic eight Memorandum of Understanding signings. (Office of Gov. Ron DeSantis)
By Jeffrey Schweers Florida Society of News Editors
TEL AVIV, Israel – A marathon day of partnership signings was followed by a victory lap Tuesday at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Tel Aviv with the anticipation of a celebratory Florida Cabinet meeting at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem Wednesday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, leader of a trade mission of nearly 100 people to Israel this week, was greeted at a networking reception Tuesday evening as a conquering hero by U.S. Ambassador David Friedman, who said “Israel has no greater friend in all the 50 governor’s mansions than Ron DeSantis.”
This was the first visit DeSantis made to the residence, saying he “was always trying to move the embassy to Jerusalem.”
Both men touted the accomplishment of President Donald Trump’s decision to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem last year, a move that is unfinished and leaves the embassy with minimal WiFi and room to hold about 30 people.
DeSantis touted the day’s achievements, signing agreements between several U.S. and Israeli universities, and renewing an agreement between Space Florida and the Florida-Israel Innovation Authority.
“I have lost count of the number of memorandums of understanding we’ve signed,” DeSantis said. “I think it’s an extraordinary time.”
An ebullient DeSantis said he was excited to be holding a meeting of the Florida Cabinet in the Embassy in Jerusalem, even as a lawsuit was filed by the First Amendment Foundation to try to stop the meeting. “That’s going to be a really neat thing.”
All the celebration hung on the uncertainty of whether an emergency injunction to stop the Cabinet meeting could be executed since the governor and Cabinet cannot be served at a distance of 6,500 miles. The First Amendment Foundation, which was joined by newspapers across the state in the lawsuit, was still engaged in last-minute legal appeals. But in a sign that the meeting would go on, DeSantis sent out a media advisory Tuesday evening promoting the Cabinet meeting.
DeSantis said he would be signing an anti-Semitism bill after the Cabinet meeting, introduced by Rep. Randy Fine of Melbourne Beach, “one of the only Jewish Republicans in the Legislature, maybe the only one.”
He added that Florida’s educational institutions “will not be engaged in BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions against Israel) or anti-Semitism tropes.”
The day began with a drive through the old town of Jaffa to the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, founded by late president Shimon Peres in 1996.
After a tour of the Center and its Innovation Hall and virtual reality capsule, the governor oversaw the renewal of an agreement between Space Florida and the Israel Innovation Authority.
DeSantis said he was excited to see the possibilities for technology partnerships with Israel for space, agriculture, and water resources.
“There are a whole host of things we can learn from each other,” DeSantis said. “I look forward to getting these agreements signed and achieving even more for the state of Florida and the state of Israel.”
The agreement also expand the partnership to meet the challenges both Florida and Israel face in agriculture, clean water and cybersecurity, said Frank DiBello, the president and CEO of Space Florida.
“It’s been highly successful, and it will bring an additional range of technologies to benefit both countries,” he said.
DiBello discussed many of the developments in private space flight technology, with four companies building the next generation of human-operated space vehicles.
“Next year we will have four human rated vehicles that will fly out of Florida,” DiBello said.
He also talked about the partnership finding ways to meet the “insatiable demand for bandwidth,” and the 2 billion people in the world still unserved by Internet.
There was also an agreement signing between Florida and Israel emergency management officials.
Jared Moskowitz, director of Florida’s division of emergency management, toured the Gaza strip and the emergency management center there. Last week, Israeli first responders dealt with wildfires similar to the types that occur in Florida.
With the official start of hurricane season looming in days, he reflected on how one of his key takeaways centered on communication during events that threaten lives or safety.
“They blast things out to cellphones in the area,” Moskowitz said. “That’s something that’s obviously different for our culture — in emergency situations making sure people are aware, not optionally but mandatory, so that they have the information to help make decisions. That’s something obviously that we’ll continue to look at.”
The agreement he signed will actually lay the groundwork for Israeli emergency management officials to come to Florida’s aid when it has a major disaster.
After that, the lawyer-lobbying firm of Greenberg Traurig hosted a networking business lunch, where lawmakers, university faculty and business leaders chatted about the technology they just heard about. Several were pleased that some of the agreements would have an immediate impact.
“There are applications we can begin right now,” said James Sullivan, head of Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Institute. He was excited that the MOU his university signed with Haifa University will have immediate results in the field of marine sciences. “That’s what we want, a substantive MOU.”
Florida A&M University signed an agreement with Haifa to create a mutual study-abroad program for students. “We will be able to expose our students to the world and have their students experience our culture, too,” FAMU President Larry Robinson said.
A trip to Tel Aviv University for more partnership agreement signing ceremonies was attended by a group of 59 college students touring Israel with AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, as part of its “Mission Allies” trip for non-Jewish students.
Landon Coles, 18, a rising sophomore at the University of Miami who grew up in Tallahassee, said he was grateful for the opportunity to tour Israel and meet with leaders and ambassadors to learn about the issues facing Israel.
“The most important thing to recognize is that a strong and healthy relationship with Israel is a bipartisan issue,” Coles said. “Whoever you voted for, you can cast your vote aside and support this issue.”
USA Today Network-Florida Statehouse Reporter Jeffrey Schweers is accompanying Gov. Ron DeSantis on his Israeli business development mission as a pool reporter for the Florida Society of News Editors. Schweers will provide updates from Tel Aviv and Jerusalem for Florida’s media organizations, including the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Follow him on Twitter @jeffschweers .”
It’s a good question. The short answer is a 767 can’t do what UA 175 appeared to do in the videos broadcast on 9/11 — See John Lear’s affidavit, for example — so the videos of that action must be fake.
With the demolition sequences of the Twin Towers however, we’re in terra incognita — unknown territory — simply because we have no standards, control, reference, or precedent for a 110 story building being demolished on which to base any analysis.
Nevertheless, at the very beginning of both demolitions, there were broadcast what I consider to be impossible sequences where the top of WTC 1 suddenly accelerated downward without any plausible explanation for how the floors below that section suddenly ceased all support and resistance to the floors above as if they’d dematerialized, and in the case of WTC 2, the entire top of the building was separated from the rest of the structure and somehow rotated before it just seemed to dissolve, like a bad special effect, which I repeat for onebornfree’s amusement.
By contrast, the demolition of Bldg. 7 as broadcast looks very much like other conventional controlled demolitions I’ve seen in the past, and indeed, the NOAA overhead images show that there is a substantial several-story heap of debris in Bldg. 7’s footprint, but no significant debris heaps can be seen in either footprint of WTC 1 or WTC 2. In fact, elements of the central core at ground level are visible in these images, which means virtually no debris heap at all.
Recall the words of the NY fireman standing on “Ground Zero,” apparently now scrubbed from the intertubes:
No debris heap means we must rule out any kind of standard controlled demolition for the Twin Towers, If the Twin Towers were largely turned to dust, then we must consider only those destructive agents with the power to do that, and I suggest that we have a very short list.
In the final analysis, it is virtually impossible to distinguish between live unedited video, and live video that has been embellished by CGI. This kind of live digital jiggery pokery is capable of inserting animated sequences into or over real objects, and doing it in real time.
The technology — like Princeton Video’s original L-VIS — can be used also to remove real objects entirely, i.e. edit them out of live video, as was done with the demonstration video of ice skater Katrine Witt, who was made to virtually disappear even as she was spinning on the ice.
Lying with Pixels, Ivan Amato, MIT Technology Review, July 1, 2000
In fact, this is the very reason CBS execs were warning already by early 2000 that video editing technology being used by that network was capable of producing fake images that were “too real.”
CBS Is Divided Over the Use Of False Images In Broadcasts
It is relatively easy for me to state that an airplane can’t do what AA 11 and UA 175 were alleged to have done on 9/11, so I agree entirely with former CIA pilot and renowned aviator John Lear’s affidavit, where he deposes:
https://www.activistpost.com/2012/03/911-affidavit-by-john-lear-son-of.html
Or is it less?
Let’s hope so. Until then he’s just spinning his wheels. And some say intentionally.
I found this read very interesting. And I agree after reading the 9/11 report, there were plenty of questions. independent radio networks were reporting the suspicious exit of certain Saudis from the US withing a month of the attacks.
I am curious that the FBI permitted foreign entities caught spying to exit the country period. And the evidence indicates as much.
I remain ever intrigued by the reports that a elementary school student shred that the Twin Towers would be gone the following week (Why Intelligence Fails). It is possible that among the grreater Muslim community there were rumors and whispers – that few took seriously – but the Israelis did and followed up. And as indicated by their record would not share that information with the US if it was in their best interest not to do so. And such an event would prove useful to Israel, no question.
But as always remains the ever allusive clear evidence.
This is one of your riskiest articles to date, in my view.
The tale of 9/11 will just not go away because it was so OBVIOUSLY a false flag operation.
The F.B.I’s “initial working theory on 9/11” was that explosives brought down the towers but that QUICKLY CHANGED on 9/11 after FBI chief Robert Muller met with V.P. Dick Cheney at his POAC ( Presidential Emergency Operations Center ).
https://www.ae911truth.org/news/481-dick-cheney-a…
Dick Cheney FORCEFULLY dismissed the possibility of controlled demolition & OBJECTED to any 9/11 explosions being investigated & FBI chief MR.Robert Mueller IMMEDIATELY “complied” .
It’s patently obvious that the level of co-ordination required to MANAGE an event such as 9/11 required not only vast intelligence agency input but also civil, corporate, media & military assistance & in essence full US Government co-ordination across the series of events that day.
“One has to be willfully blind not to come to the conclusion that 9/11 was orchestrated by Mossad.
BTW a full El-Al flight took off on 9/11 from JFK to Tel Aviv ( Wayne Madsen)
.
Actually, your argument is special pleading. If you jump high enough, you could jump over the Moon.
The 767s on 9/11 were said to be going around 500-600 mph, not 15,000 mph, and they supposedly crashed into, and sliced through steel, not aluminum, so sorry Charlie, but yours is another fallacious apples to oranges comparison.
No one disputes that aluminum is soft. You’ve got your metals mixed up. Let’s see the same test with a block of steel and some aluminum projectile moving at 600 mph, about as fast, in other words, as a speeding BB.
skrik says [post 307] : “The 1st two are from reputable, checkable sources, the 3rd appears to be genuine [and no, I didn’t examine any frame by frame,…”
So you admit that you did not do a frame by frame analysis. Just as I thought, but never mind 🙂
However, are you claiming that those “reputable, checkable sources,” did do that type of analysis? If so , please provide links.
This just in: Anybody who has seriously studied 9/11 videos and photos [ I have, for 12 years, no less], knows that none of the 3 links you provided display any originally aired as ” live” footage on US stations [ ABC, CNN,CBS, Fox, NBC] on the morning of 9/11 .
Your link [1] [ in post 121] is to an apparently un-sourced video of the collapse of WTC1 [ the second tower to fall].
However, in reality, if you check the archived online records (https://archive.org/details/sept_11_tv_archive/ ] you will discover that only one US station in fact aired the collapse of WTC1 “live” on the morning of 9/11[at 10.28 am EST], that lone station being CNN.
Bottom line: The video you referenced was/is not part of the original, live, broadcast imagery!
If you visit my blog I have posted a copy of the only video actual “live”sequence of that event as broadcast “live on CNN that morning:
http://onebornfrees911researchreview.blogspot.com/2014/12/two-original-complete-top-to-bottom.html
Your link [2], was to an A & E study of Tower 7’s demise [ 5.21 pm EST]
Fact: there was no “live” footage of Tower 7’s collapse aired “live” on any US network at the actual time it supposedly fell . It simply does not exist in the online archives (https://archive.org/details/sept_11_tv_archive/
Fact: All existing clips showing the collapse of WTC 7 [if they were shown at all on 9/11], were broadcast after the occurrence of the alleged event, not at the actual time the event allegedly occurred!
Your link [3] is to an ABC video, again showing the alleged collapse of WTC1 [ the second one to go, at around 10.28 am EST] .
As I pointed out in my comment on the first link you provided, only one US MSM station is on record in the official archives as having broadcast “live” the collapse of WTC1 at 10.28 am EST, that station being CNN.
Summary: none of the links you provided me were to original on-line archived, [supposedly] “live” footage by US MSM TV stations on the morning of 9/11.
Why do I bring this up? Here’s a clue….
Go to my blog post : “Two Original, Complete, Top To Bottom “Live” MSM WTC1&2 Collapse Sequences” : http://onebornfrees911researchreview.blogspot.com/2014/12/two-original-complete-top-to-bottom.html
…..and compare the overall quality of the original, as aired “live” on CNN, footage of WTC1’s collapse to either the footage you linked to in link [1] or link [3], then ask yourself this question:
“How come the original “live” footage is so much vaguer, and with far lower detail/ resolution than any of the clips you posted ? Or to put it another way: “how come the footage never originally aired live of the tower collapses is all of significantly higher quality and resolution/detail, when compared to the original aired “live” tower collapse imagery?”
Clue: the originally “live” aired footage is all [low quality] fake footage manufactured on computers [CGI]- which means that all [mysteriously higher definition] never-broadcast -live -but- released later footage of the exact same alleged events [such as the footage in the 3 links you posted], is also fake.
[And again, as I pointed out before, there was no actual “live” coverage of the collapse of WTC7 at the time [5.21 pm] it fell, if you check the official online archives ].
As to what I currently believe did and did not happen on 9/11, see my post 277 where I posted 2 short videos to make my case, and had also stated:
“the 9/11 “live” coverage on TV was all fake footage; the towers were empty; the buildings were all demolished off camera via regular demolition methodology using dynamite; most, if not all, of the 3,000 odd claimed victims never even existed” .
So, no nukes, no direct energy weapons [ just good old fashioned, ultra reliable dynamite], and possibly no victims either..
Take it or leave it.
Regards, onebornfree
To srik, sparkon provoked eskrit, wrote: To “It’s a good question. The short answer is a 767 can’t do what UA 175 appeared to do in the videos broadcast on 9/11 — See John Lear’sed affidavit, for example — so the videos of that action must be fake.”
Hey sparkon!
Thanks a lot (no, no, not Lot) for offering the above meaningful comment!
Might be timely, & inspire the pontifically inclined & mutually respected adversaries, InZitatus The Builder and FB The Engineer,👬 to restart their 9/11 steel structure “heat transfer” exchange, insult one another, and ally to douse Philip Giraldi’s article, “Israel’s role in 9/11, into the Potomac. 🙄
How is the link useless? It is a long page, so I quoted the relevant source.
So, the key 9-11 truther key witness gave a conflicting account.
Still unexplained: why the Mossad felt the need to film the attack, why they used dopey 20-somethings to do it, why those people filmed it from a public spot, etc.
“Theories of controlled demolition and massive Mossad bomb crews are fine; the wilder, the better in fact.”
I’m just trying to stay on topic with the article.
It is all cray-cray BS to me.
Must be hard as a right-wing white Jihadi to have virtually everyone who agrees with you to be nuts.
“Jews blew it up with dynamite” and “Jews got Osama and 20 Arabs to suicide attack” are equally dumb to me.
OEMIKITLOB says: “Because even a broken clock is correct twice a day”
I agree.
However, given its public record, are you claiming to be able to tell when it/they’re telling the truth?
OEMIKITLOB says: “it simply violates logic to say that the actors within these agencies must therefore never tell the truth or are never honest”
I never claimed what you attempt to imply. My question was directed at the author [Giraldi], and simply asked:
“Why would any even semi-intelligent person believe [ “right off the bat”] anything the FBI claims, or coughs up as “evidence”?”
Are you saying that because “even a broken clock is correct twice a day” that the FBI should “therefor” be believed in this case?
Please review the video I posted at post 314 , “Lies The FBI Told Me”. James Corbett gives a good recounting of the FBI’s public record with regards to 9/11, the OKC bombing etc. [ Although he was unaware at the time he made the video that current FBI director Robert Mueller was apparently heavily involved in the 911 coverup]
Regards, onebornfree
The leader of ISIS is a Jew. They were trained by the Moss ad.By way of Deception We shall do war (scum). Next time a Jew calls you an anti smite just say Bolshevik. Remember the Bolsheviks destroyed the Church’s but not one synagogue.. Killed over 65 million human beings no mention of this Blood bath.
Here is the key book I recommend to Unz readers:
“Another Nineteen: Investigating Legitimate 9/11 Suspects” by Kevin Robert Reynolds.
CORRECTION!
Oops, my bad- I had said: ” Your link [3] is to an ABC video, again showing the alleged collapse of WTC1 [ the second one to go, at around 10.28 am EST]
Actually that link depicts the collapse of WTC 2 [South tower , the first tower to go down at 9.59 am EST] on ABC, and not WTC1 as I had mistakenly stated .
But my overall point still stands:
As with WTC1’s collapse [ aired live on only one channel, CNN], the collapse of WTC2 was never aired live on ABC on the morning of 9/11.
If the on-line archives are checked [ link given in my original post], the only station to show that alleged event “live” at 9.59 am EST was NBC.
See: “Two Original, Complete, Top To Bottom “Live” MSM WTC1&2 Collapse Sequences”:
http://onebornfrees911researchreview.blogspot.com/2014/12/two-original-complete-top-to-bottom.html
Again , apologies for my error.
Regards, onebornfree
You still believe that the Mossad cannot make stupid mistakes ?
See : Wikipedia, The Assassination of Mahoud Al-Mabhoud.
If you’re talking about one of the pictures posted on Wiki for AA Flight 77
as of some kind of strong evidence, then you may say the same about the
untouched passport belonging to one of the terrorists on board Flight 11,
found moments before the WTC South Tower collapsed. Boring…
1. Jews have an unprecedented amount of power in the media. They control the flow of information. They can kill stories or create fictitious stories to meet their objectives. Jews brag about their influence, yet if we even quote you, we’re “Anti-Semites.”
2. Most pro-immigration organizations are Jewish. Remember this, there will be no differentiation when whites are continuously being demonized by the ADL, SPLC. Blacks and Muslims come for you and won’t give a shit when you claim you aren’t white. You again will create your own problems that will recoil against you.
3. Jewish groups as mentioned above create the racial divide. They continuously fan the flames of victimization, hatred and focus exclusively on blacks being the victims of white people exclusively. Jews profited from the Trans-Atlantic slave trade and never acknowledge their role. They claim it was solely whites because blacks don’t differentiate between Jews and Whites. That “My fellow white people” shit isn’t working anymore.
4. Jewish interests used the act for US involvement in the M.E. Israel backs ISIS in Syria and has used the most radical elements of Islam to purge local populations and displace people and force immigration into Western Nations which cause further conflict and radicalization. The goal is “Greater Israel.”
You’ll retort with your typical bullshit Jewish logic and contortions. You’re all liars. Embrace it. Like hyenas, you attack in groups with a myriad of special interest organizations, never alone. I don’t hate hyenas, I just recognize them for what they are. It’s in their nature. They are bred as golem by their elite to be human shields for the expressed interest of said elite. The top tier of your group stays in power, you suffer for their willful indiscretions and lawlessness. They will fuck you over again. There’s no real loss to them, it’s always an acceptable loss. Your house of cards will fall down. Where will run when you piss off everyone in a connected world? There’s plenty of Jewish people that are aware of your negative roles and possible impact, they warn you. You’ll never heed them. Jews have a habit of killing their prophets.
All semitic religions are a mind virus. Strict, uncompromising , binary thinking. It’s actually a brilliant strategy, but in the end, even if you gain the world, you’ll rule over the ashes.
I’m not Jew obsessed. I give zero fucks about you, the reality is Jewish identity depends on generating anti-Semitism. It defines you. Without it you are nothing.
The SEC evidence locker in WTC7 for a Trillion $$$ in fraud ever go anywhere? What happened to all the gold?? What were those art students doing inside the WTC remodeling and opening windows and such? A helicopter was taking pictures of their work from the outside..
Atta lived on a US base? had a stripper as a GF? visited her at work across the street from where she lived? What kind of mooslem has a stripper? as a gf? spends time in a strip joint?? bin laden was a pimp???
The option orders placed from a CIA office??
Flash fried cars in parking lots just on one side close to the towers.. Did the towers fart hot air??
Didn’t Chertoff make sure these dancers got released?
Wasn’t he an ordained rabbi and the head of Homeland security? Wasn’t he a dual citizen? Is it any wonder why the dancers never thought they would have a problem.
A few years back I checked the unclaimed funds website for NYS. Apparently UMS, Suter’s company, had an unclaimed security deposit. Imagine my utter surprise that an Israeli businessman would leave money on the table. Even the idiots that tried to blow up the WTC in 1993 tried to get back the deposit on the van they rented.
My point is the Jewspiracies flail between hypercompetent Mossad and totally incompetent Mossad, whichever best fits their faith-based story.
Homeland security didn’t exist at that point.
Ashcroft was head of DoJ and the cabinet secretary in charge of the FBI.
Franklin Ryckaert reasonably asked the mistake- laden Lot: “You still believe that the Mossad cannot make stupid mistakes?”
Like all nation’s intelligence/spy services, the Mossad takes risks. For example, the journalist Kashoggi’s hit in Turkey☠️ & which, by international consensus, appeared to be the work of the KSA.
So a general point for you to chew upon, Franklin?
When caught doing a mission which might be called either ill conceived or “stupid,” the particular nation’s service is equipped with a formidable “damage control” contingency, which the Almighty Western Anglo-American/Israeli Empire may or may not accept, and either forgive the sin 🤗 or punish it😒.
Nonetheless, & unless someone here can offer contrary evidence, I posit that the Mossad is neither accountable for its successes nor “stupid” mistakes. (Zigh)
And unless Putin’s Russia or let’s say Rouhani’s Islamic government vigorously complains about outrageous Mossad actions, Israel never-ever sweats!
Thanks, Franklin!
P.S.: The 9/11 “dancing Israelis” unnecessarily did their ritual performance, and they never had any concern about getting collared & waterboarded by the avenging “Homeland” War President, Dubya.
said:
“Wally, you yourself seem to be a one song serenader, in fact, but I’d never take you to task for it.”
A simple search of my comments here, which BTW, you could do, shows that I have posted on all kinds of topics, so you easily shown to be wrong.
http://www.unz.com/comments/all/?commenterfilter=Wally
However there’s no doubt it, the fake & impossible “holocaust’ is the great enabler for all the Zionist / leftist horrors we are witnessing today.
What happens when you criticize Zionists / Jews / leftists behavior? You’re called ‘a Nazi’. Simple as that. All arguments with them end up in the Potemkin Village of Auschwitz
said:
“If true ( and I doubt that it is), perhaps he restricts his public statements to his areas of expertise, and for that he should be given credit.”
Oh please. Basic science and rational thought take no “expertise”, just the courage to point out what is obviously impossible.
And as we have seen here, by that blockquote, which was not mine, and other statements here, I’m not the only one to criticize Giraldi. He is not above criticism, and rightly so.
Larry Bowen also describes how he never told his wife about what had happened even after over 40 years because HE HAD BEEN ORDERED TO KEEP SILENT. He never even told his wife.
I write that in uppercase because I want to yell at people who claim “they could never keep it secret” about things like 9/11. Well listen to these 3 survivors of the Liberty sacrifice to Moloch. They make it clear: They were all ordered to lie, even to falsify their identity to the press. They all went along with the lie for years. It has finally taken decades for them to finally come forward.
If soldiers taking oaths on a bible to support the US Constitution remain silent for decades about the brutal sacrifice of their brethren, imagine how a Freemason or Skull and Bones member take their perverted oaths to Satan, especially after watching animals or children sacrificed.
All you need to know is Eretz YIsrael and JFK was an existential threat to Isael. Then you know what happened 9-11.
Laugh.
I guess it would be unfair not put the same accountability on the Saudis. Had they known or suspected that an attack was imminent of even just a rumor, I think they would should have informed the US of that potential in as much detail as possible, unless, in their minds it was just a rumor among hundreds of rumors and saw no need to warn us —
If I recall either the British or the Germans did give us warning.
Chertoff is the same guy who owns a company that provided the “backscatter radar” x-ray machines in the world’s airports after 9-11
Didactic and absolutely unwarranted, Wally wrote: “He (Philip Giraldi) is not above criticism, and rightly so.”
Suggest nobody in my Zionist occupied “Homeland” knows and fusses up to their failures, & possible sins of omission,🤔more than P.G.
Nobly, The Man took several of my comment criticisms and he counterattacked with a learning experience for me. *
I rest my case, Hollo(w) Wally. And please, get well!
* Many Moons ago, I engaged U.R. comment-battle with RobinG. She insisted that I telephone & complain to the White House and a Boston Public Library for respectively, drawing back on a ZUS vow of troop pullout from Syria, and playing host to a Big (& crooked) Jew as guest speaker. Fyi, Dr. Giraldi graciously intervened & reminded me about Lady RobinG’s documentable better parts. 🤗 And RobinG and I continue to occasionally correspond here, unhappily ever after! 💔
Cool! Am excited about the depth of wisdom & summary in your comment: “All you need to know is Eretz YIsrael and JFK was an existential threat to Isael. Then you know what happened 9-11.
Suppose you are THE real Ernst Zundel? Hm. There’s no one in my parts who makes powerful comments on Philip Giraldi, U.R. articles, like that.
Nonetheless, and whatever is your idenity, Mr. Zundel, it’s a “Scranton” heil, and my respect & support!
Hello J2. But don’t you know, the laws of material science were miraculously suspended by Yahwe on 9/11? Best.
Absurd.
They won’t kill 49 innocent passengers just to get rid of Beverly Eckert, nor would they have to wait until she meets Obama (8 years later) to do it. Ron Unz and Philip Giraldi would be much higher on the hypothetical assassin’s list than Beverly Eckert.
You conspiracy nuts often discredit your own claims without our help.
/So, the key 9-11 truther key witness gave a conflicting account./
No.
Had her remarks on 20/20 risen to the level of conflicting testimony, the FBI would have taken note of it, which they did not. Attenuated syllables or misspoken verbs don’t count as evidence, particularly when the preponderance of her testimony is weighed against that singular statement.
For your own sake, you should quit while you’re behind.
[attempt at diversion ignored]
Please look at his commenting history. He constantly shills for massive immigration from India to the US as long as they are “skilled”. Perhaps an H1B immigrant himself.
And if you read international affairs, it appears that Hindu Indians are hardcore Zionists and like them have a supremacy based culture which looks down on the poor, the underdog.
Having known all this, it is no wonder he also shills for Israel (when he is not calling for “massive” increase in “skilled” “legal” immigration from India to the US, to do to other white collar professions what Indians have done to tech and IT). He is one of the oldest trolls on UR and as such a waste of time and energy to argue with
/It’s the verifiable truth that concerns him. That must be somehow discounted, obscured, buried./
Well, we’re witnessing it with his attempt to discredit the testimony of the key witness to the dancing shmendricks’ post-op shindig. Desperately seeking to make his spin work, he’s now claiming a single word recorded on an ABC News transcript countervails copiously detailed testimony taken by the FBI.
No need to ask why, of course.
Read JFK and Unspeakable by James W. Douglass. He talks about the many, many people who given the plausible deniability treatment for speaking up about the JFK assassination. This pd treatment for people who spoke up with good info on the JFK case happened over many decades from 1963 to early 2000s. All of these pd victims had good info that would shatter the one guy shooter game. The book was written in 2008, so it may still be going on for the JFK case. The author seemed to be afraid to look at the Israel angle. Michael Collins Piper’s Final Judgement looks at that angle. Collins had a plausible deniability treatment in May 2015. So it is still going on for those who speak up too loudly for the JFK case, no matter how many years later. That is how it works. The Beverly Eckert case fits this way of doing things by our secret gov.
I don’t know if they killed Eckert or not. But most members of the government services would kill 49 innocent people to get rid of a fly that was bothering them. Government employment requires a person to be of low character and suspect morals.
An astute reader, Robjil wisely observed:
“. The author (James W. Douglass) seemed to be afraid to look at the Israel angle. Michael Collins Piper’s Final Judgement looks at that angle.”
Greetings, Robjil!
Above, am in agreement 100%. Needlessly overlooked in Mr. Douglass’s extraordinary & valuable book, is the overwhelming 800-lb. Israeli gorilla in-the-room.🤔
Was the author afraid to look at murderers who had links to the Land of Bilk & Milk interests? Hm. Will defer judgement here, Robjil.
Nonetheless, linked down below is a meaningful review, written by Paul Craig Roberts on “JFK and the Unspeakable.”
Regrettably, Mr. Roberts downplayed the great ethical influence that the Catholic Trappist Monk exerted upon author James W. Douglass, but in the review, PCR wrote: “Douglass presents a very capable argument that JFK was killed by “unspeakable” (The Trappist Monk Thomas Merton’s term) forces within the U.S. National Security state because of his conversion from a Cold Warrior into a Man of peace.”
I fully support Merton the Monk! The “unspeakable.”👍 Goes well in concert with JFK’s secret society speech.
Neither authors Mssrs. Douglass nor Roberts looked into the bright & shiny darkness which once did the late-Michael Collins Piper.🤔
Finally, Robjil, I trust you read the great comment offered by Ernst Zundel, # 356. Ernst likely heard about the “unspeakable”🇮🇱 JFK assassination role of CIA, James Angleton, who operated an office in Tell Aviv; refer to the book, “Mary’s Mosaic,” written by Peter Janney. Thank you!!! Long live the Resistance. And please refer to PCR, a positive learning experience, below?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/jfk-and-the-unspeakable-why-he-died-and-why-it-matters/16273
Possibly. I take it you are alleging faking. Proof?
Follow Us
Order Them Here
Israel's Role In 9/11
"The quiet pain of prejudice that black women feel looking for work in Toronto"
Less Science More Fiction
It’s Official: Higher Jewish Intelligence Is Genetic
Is Carranza in over his head in NYC public school snakepit?
Graphing The Great Awokening
Israel's Role In 9/11
Your IQ in 90 seconds
View the Frontline Documentary on Gaza that PBS Pulled
Israel's War Criminals In Their Own Words
The Geography of War: No Iraq…? No Iran!
Human Rights in China and America
The Lies About World War II
American Pravda: How Hitler Saved the Allies
Blond high school kid Matthew Boling runs 9.98 100m dash
Behold the breathtaking weakness of the Empire!
Rep. Omar: "This is not going to be the country of white people"
Judgment Day For John Brennan
World IQ 82
80-year-old Charles Manson to marry 26-year-old woman
The Moon Landings: A Giant Hoax for Mankind?
Young, Male, and Single
Black Career Criminal "Randomly" Targets White 5-Year-Old Boy, Throws Him Off 3rd Floor Balcony at Mall of America
Unz Goes Nuclear
Israel's Role In 9/11
It’s Official: Higher Jewish Intelligence Is Genetic
Is Carranza in over his head in NYC public school snakepit?
Open Thread 77
Less Science More Fiction
Woodley of Menie on the cognitive archaeogenetics of Ancient Greeks
Israel's War Criminals In Their Own Words
Human Rights in China and America
Israel's Role In 9/11
And then they came for MLK ...
Open Thread 76
Mayday Mayday! Alt Right Still in Collapse.
The Lies About World War II
Israel's War Criminals In Their Own Words
American Pravda: How Hitler Saved the Allies
What's in a Cartoon?
Open Thread 76
The Holy Hook
An Open Letter to the "Alt-Right" and Others
The Moon Landings: A Giant Hoax for Mankind?
World IQ 82
Why Germany Attacked the Soviet Union
The Lies About World War II
Averting World Conflict with China