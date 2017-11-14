The Unz Review - Mobile
The Unz Review: An Alternative Media Selection
A Collection of Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media
User Settings:
Comment Limit?
Version?
Para Links?
Search Bar?
 Read Aloud w/
 Show Word Counts
 No Facebook/Twitter
 No Infinite Scrolling
 Mobile Drag&Drop

SaveCancel
← Washington's Wonderful World of Corruption  
BlogviewPhilip Giraldi Archive
 BlogviewPhilip Giraldi Archive
Israel's Money Machine
Jewish oligarchs fund crimes against humanity
• November 14, 2017
• 2,100 Words • 455 Comments • Reply
🔊 Listen RSS
Email This Page to Someone

 Remember My Information



=>
Friends Of The Israel Defense Forces 2014 Western Region Gala

Bookmark Toggle AllToCAdd to LibraryRemove from Library • BShow CommentNext New CommentNext New Reply
Search Text Case Sensitive  Exact Words  Include Comments
List of Bookmarks

The stars came out in Hollywood on November 2nd, or at least some of them did. The gala event celebrated the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and raised funds to support its mission in Israel itself and on the occupied West Bank. The organization being fêted was the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), which has fourteen regional offices in the United States and operates under the slogan “Their job is to look after Israel. Our job is to look after them.” In attendance were Arnold Schwarzenegger and actor Gerald Butler. Entertainment was provided by the singer Seal.

Hollywood Jewish royalty was thick on the ground, the grub was strictly kosher and billionaires competed to see who could give the most to such a worthy cause. The 1,200 attendees at the Beverly Hilton Hotel donated a record $53.8 million, with Oracle founder Larry Ellison leading the pack with a contribution of $16.6 million. Israeli media mogul Haim Saban, Hillary Clinton’s most generous supporter, served as host of the event and donated $5 million. Two weeks ago, a similar gathering of 1,200 in New York City dubbed “A Night of Heroes,” attended by GOP major donor casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, raised $35 million, $7 million coming from Adelson personally. FIDF reportedly was sitting on $190 million in contributions for the year before the Hollywood and New York events.

Donations to FIDF are tax deductible as the organization is registered with the U.S. Treasury as a 501(c)3 educational and charitable non-profit foundation. One might well ask how it is possible that the American taxpayer should subsidize a foreign military organization that is regularly accused of war crimes in its ongoing brutal and genocidal occupation of the Palestinian West Bank and East Jerusalem? One might also wonder how an organization that continues a military occupation in opposition to multiple United Nations resolutions that have been endorsed by Washington gets any kind of tax break at all? And finally, one might reasonably ask why an organization that already gets in excess of $3.8 billion annually directly from the U.S. Treasury needs more money to allegedly provide creature comforts for its soldiers?

The answer to all of the above would be that Jewish power in the United States makes it happen. But more particularly, it is Jewish money that does the trick since cash on the table provides access both to the media and to the people that matter in Washington. A tight circle of billionaire oligarchs, including Saban, Ellison and Adelson as well as Paul Singer and Bernard Marcus directly support organizations like FIDF as well as major pro-Israel groups like the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, the America Israel Public Affairs Committee, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, the Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Institute for National Security of America. The billionaires are not shy about where their loyalty lies, boasting as does Saban, that he is a one issue guy and that issue is Israel. Adelson has stated that he wishes that he had served in the Israeli army instead of the U.S. military and wants his son to grow up to “be a sniper for the IDF.” Both have publicly advocated bombing Iran. In Adelson’s case, the bomb would be nuclear.

Sometimes both the Israel agenda and the financial support is deliberately hidden, as in the case of the recently launched “Christian engagement in the Middle East” anti-Iran Philos Project, which was funded by Singer. The billionaires also directly donate to the campaigns of politicians and support projects that engage in the message management that is used to justify pro-Israel policies in Congress and the media.

Much of the current agitation to “do something” about Iran comes, for example, from these groups and media assets. In truth, American aid to Israel has become virtually untouchable and is something like a goose that keeps on laying golden eggs. The operation of “The Lobby,” generally regarded as the most powerful voice on foreign policy in Washington, led Professors Stephen Walt and John Mearsheimer to ask, “Why has the U.S. been willing to set aside its own security … in order to advance the interests of another state? [No] explanation can account for the remarkable level of material and diplomatic support that the U.S. provides.” They observed that “Other special interest groups have managed to skew foreign policy, but no lobby has managed to divert it as far from what the national interest would suggest, while simultaneously convincing Americans that U.S. interests and those of the other country—in this case, Israel—are essentially identical.”

The money committed by the Jewish oligarchs on behalf of Israel has turned out to be a good investment, returning billions for millions spent. Since the foundation of the state of Israel in 1948, it has been “the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. foreign assistance since World War II,” according to the Congressional Research Service. The United States has provided Israel with $233.7 billion in adjusted for inflation aid between 1948 through the end of 2012, reports Haaretz.

The $38 billion over ten years in military assistance that the Obama recently promised to Israel is far less than what will actually be received from the United States Treasury and from other American sources, including handouts from Congress. To cite only one recent example, in September Congressman Alcee Hastings proposed a legislative amendment that would give $12 million to help settle Israel’s Ethiopian community. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), speaking in the most recent legislative discussion over Israeli aid, stated that the $38 billion should be regarded as a minimum amount, and that Congress should approve additional funds for Israeli defense as needed.

At its most recent meeting in March 2017, AIPAC announced the latest windfall from America, applauding “the U.S. House of Representatives for significantly bolstering its support of U.S.-Israel missile defense cooperation in the FY 2017 defense appropriations bill. The House appropriated $600.7 million for U.S.-Israel missile defense programs.” And there is a long history of such special funding for Israeli-connected projects. The Iron Dome missile-defense system was largely funded by the United States, to the tune of more than $1 billion. In the 1980s, the Israeli Lavi jet-fighter development program was funded by Washington, costing $2 billion to the U.S. taxpayer before it was terminated over technical and other problems, part of $5.45 billion in Pentagon funding of various Israeli weapons projects through 2002.

How Israel gets money from the United States Treasury is actually quite complex and not very transparent to the American public, going well beyond the check for $3.8 billion handed over at the beginning of the fiscal year on October 1st. Even that check, uniquely given to aid recipient Israel as one lump sum on the first day of the year, is manipulated to produce extra revenue. It is normally immediately redeposited with the U.S. Treasury, which then, because it operates on a deficit, borrows the money to pay interest on it as the Israelis draw it down. That interest payment costs the American taxpayer an estimated $100 million more per year. Israel has also been adept at using “loan guarantees,” an issue that may have contributed to the downfall of President George H.W. Bush. The reality is that the loans, totaling $42 billion, are never repaid by Israel, meaning that the United States Treasury picks up the tab on principle and interest, a form of additional assistance. The Bush-era loan amounted to $10 billion.

Department of Defense co-production projects, preferential contracting, “scrapping” or “surplusing” of usable equipment that is then turned over to the IDF, as well as the forward deployment of military hardware to an Israeli base, are considerable benefits to Tel Aviv’s bottom line. Much of this assistance is hidden from view.

In September 2012, Israel’s former commander-in-chief, Gen. Gabi Ashkenazi, admitted at a conference that between 2009 and 2012 American taxpayers had paid for more of his country’s defense budget than had Israeli taxpayers. Those numbers have been disputed, but the fact remains that a considerable portion of the Israeli military spending comes from the United States. It currently is more than 20 percent of the total $16 billion budget, not counting special appropriations.

Through tax exemptions, the U.S. government also subsidizes the coordinated effort to provide additional assistance to Israel. Like FIDF, most organizations and foundations that might reasonably be considered active parts of the Israel Lobby are generally registered with the Department of the Treasury as tax-exempt foundations. Grant Smith, speaking at a conference on the U.S. and Israel on March 24th, explained how the broader Israel Lobby uses this legal framework:

“Key U.S. organizations include the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the American Jewish Committee (AJC), the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Hundreds more, including a small number of evangelical Christian organizations, play a role within a vast ecosystem that demands unconditional U.S. support for Israel. In the year 2012 the nonprofit wing of the Israel lobby raised $3.7 billion in revenue. They are on track to reach $6.3 billion by 2020. Collectively they employed 14,000 and claimed 350,000 volunteers.”

The $3.7 billion raised in 2012 does not include the billions in private donations that go directly to Israel, plus billions in contributions that are regarded as “religious exemptions” for groups that don’t file at all. There are also contributions sent straight to various Israeli-based foundations that are themselves often registered as charities. The Forward magazine investigated 3,600 Jewish tax-exempt charitable foundations in 2014 and determined that they had net assets of $26 billion, $12–14 billion in annual revenue, and “focuse[d] the largest share of [their] donor dollars on Israel.” The Forward added that it is “an apparatus that benefits massively from the U.S. federal government and many state and local governments, in the form of hundreds of millions of dollars in government grants, billions in tax-deductible donations and billions more in program fees paid for with government funds.”

Money being fungible, some American Jews have been surprised to learn that the donations that they had presumed were going to charitable causes in Israel have instead wound up in expanding the illegal settlements on the West Bank, an objective that they sometimes do not support. Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner has a family foundation that has made donations to Israel, including funding of West Bank settlements, which is illegal under U.S. law, as has Ambassador David Friedman.

Israel also benefits in other ways, frequently due to legislative action by Congress. It enjoys free and even preferential trade status with the United States and runs a $9 billion trade surplus per annum. Its companies and parastatal organizations can, without any restrictions, bid on U.S. defense and homeland-security projects—a privilege normally only granted to NATO partners. It’s major defense contractor Elbit recently was awarded a multi-million dollar contract to apply technologies to defend American tanks. It was a prime example of U.S. aid subsidizing an Israeli industry that then competes directly with American companies, producing a loss of jobs in the United States.

And the transfer of public money to Israel is common even at state and local levels. Some state treasuries and pension funds have purchased Israel Bonds, which are a bad investment, putting retirees at risk, as they have to be held to maturity and therefore have no secondary market and lack liquidity. Most recently, the Ohio Treasurer’s office bought a record $61 million in Israel Bonds on April 3rd. Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel admitted the purchase was in response to the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, meaning that Ohio taxpayers are unsuspecting participants in a risky investment scheme largely intended to punish critics of Israel. Mandel is, not surprisingly, hardly a disinterested party on the subject of Israel. He was a member of AIPAC while attending Ohio State University and spoke at its 2008 Policy Conference in Washington. After denouncing Iran, he said that “Israel is our best friend and ally in the Middle East and it’s important that we maintain a strong and lasting relationship with them.” Eighty other state and municipal public employee pension and treasury funds have also reportedly bought the bonds.

The U.S.-Israeli bilateral relationship has been an expensive proposition for Americans, yet another instance where the perceived needs of a U.S. “ally” take precedence over genuine national interests. Tens of billions of dollars need not necessarily be spent to placate a wealthy foreign country and its powerful domestic lobby or to satisfy the pretensions of the billionaires who grease the machinery to keep Israel’s money machine operating.

Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is www.councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is inform@cnionline.org.

← Washington's Wonderful World of Corruption  
 
← Washington's Wonderful World of Corruption  
Hide 455 CommentsLeave a Comment
455 Comments to "Israel's Money Machine"
Commenters to Ignore
Commenters to ignore (one per line)

Save ListCancel
...to Follow
Commenters to follow (one per line)

Save ListCancel
Endorsed Only
    []
  1. Dingo jay says: • Website
    November 14, 2017 at 5:18 am GMT

    There is a lot talk about Russian influence on our election process but nobody mentions the influence the israel.lobby exerts on our politicians and how they vote.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anon
    The untouchables. Unfortunately, the level of pernicious influence by Jewish Lobby illuminates the history of the Jews, particularly in Europe. The Lobby not only bites the giving hand - the Lobby devours the giver.
    It is amazing the energy the super-wealthy Jews put to destroy the only true safe haven for the Jews – the US. Add to that the stupid arrogance of Jewish supremacists...
    They have no shame: https://www.thejc.com/news/uk-news/priti-patel-resigns-amid-scandal-over-meetings-with-israeli-officials-1.447647
    , @gwynedd1
    Yeah, you'd think the Russians first priority would be trying to be discrete. In other words Russia has no influence.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc.
    AgreeDisagreeLOLTroll
    These buttons register your public Agreement, Disagreement, Troll, or LOL with the selected comment. They are ONLY available to recent, frequent commenters who have saved their Name+Email using the 'Remember My Information' checkbox, and may also ONLY be used once per hour.
    Ignore Commenter Follow Commenter
    Sharing Comment via Twitter
    /pgiraldi/israels-money-machine/#comment-2077093
     More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  2. German_reader says:
    November 14, 2017 at 5:19 am GMT • 100 Words

    One might well ask how it is possible that the American taxpayer should subsidize a foreign military organization that is regularly accused of war crimes in its ongoing brutal and genocidal occupation

    I don’t have much sympathy for the state of Israel nowadays, but Dr Giraldi should really avoid hyperbole like calling Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands “genocidal”. Given the demographic trends of the Palestinian population under that occupation (steady population growth, high birthrate) this is just not credible and hurts his argument.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Philip Giraldi
    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.
    , @ISmellBagels
    Populations under great stress often have high birthrates. Israel would love for all Palestinians to vanish--die.
    , @jilles dykstra
    Correct, see my reply above
    , @Rurik

    Given the demographic trends of the Palestinian population under that occupation (steady population growth, high birthrate) this is just not credible and hurts his argument
     
    I guess what you're saying is that if there are more American Indians alive today than there were when the Europeans arrived in the New World, that what ever happened between them, must never be called 'a genocide', huh?

    According to Wiki, there were approximately only 250k Native Americans living in the US in 1890s, and today 'According to 2003 United States Census Bureau estimates, there are 2,786,652 Native Americans in the United States.

    So I never want to hear any more talk of some so-called 'genocide of the Indians' anymore.

    , @Skeptikal
    You gotta be kidding.
    The world is currently full of Jews, despite the widely acknowledge genocidal activities of the Third Reich.
    There are still Rwandans in Africa, despite the widely acknowledge Rwandn genocide.
    There are still Armenians in Amenia, as well as California, despite the (controversial) Armenian genocide. Et cetera, Bozo.
    Go wash out your Bozo brain with soap!
    , @bjondo
    thought the same thought
    when i saw the jew population in 30s
    had increased by half million in 40s census.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  3. SND says:
    November 14, 2017 at 5:30 am GMT

    From the look on Babs’ face it seems that money can’t buy happiness.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Z-man
    I got this from Taki's; It was David Cole.

    (remember, Brolin’s dad married Barbra Streisand, so we know for a fact that mental illness runs in the family).
     
    ROFL!!!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  4. geokat62 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 5:31 am GMT

    Keep shining that spotlight, Phil… the night-flower is visibly beginning to wilt.

    Read More
    • Agree: Rurik, Cloak And Dagger
    • Replies: @Dr. X

    Keep shining that spotlight, Phil… the night-flower is visibly beginning to wilt.
     
    Yes, thank you for marshaling the evidence that the Jews really do have their boot on the neck of this country so succinctly.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  5. Sloopyjoe says:
    November 14, 2017 at 6:26 am GMT • 300 Words

    “Why has the U.S. been willing to set aside its own security … in order to advance the interests of another state?

    Answer: Because a portion of the Israel bound funds are recycled into the pockets of the political whores in D.C. who willingly lap dance for any contributor. Special preferences are given to the regular customers (many of whom are probably blackmailed via the Rothschild/Mossad controlled Jewish Epstein’s Fantasy Pedophile Island with regular deliveries courtesy of the Lolita Express).

    Outside Independence Hall when
    the Constitutional Convention of 1787 ended,
    Mrs. Powel of Philadelphia asked Benjamin Franklin,
    “Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?”
    With no hesitation whatsoever, Franklin responded,
    “A republic, if you can keep it.”

    The Republic has long been lost and usurped by an Oligarchical Corporatocracy that is morphing into a Fascist Totalitarianism controlled by the City Corporation of London (That’s right my fellow Yankistanis. The USSA is STILL a British Colony. Independence my Astrolab!!!). Look up the DTCC (Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation) and find who the SOLE Nominee is and where they are located. Hint: C**e and Co. (THEY love their juvenile word games). If any of y’all have never heard of the DTCC, then I would suggest you take a few Red Pills and cure yourselves of an ancient disease known better by its Roman name of Headis Upis Gluteous Maximus.

    The Talmudic Tapeworm is just a part of the insidious cancer that is destroying Yankistan from within by draining its blood and treasure before moving on to its next hosts in the East.

    http://www.dtcc.com/about

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Depository_Trust_%26_Clearing_Corporation

    Destroying the Paper Trail of Fraud by sabotaging the Chain of Title.

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2012-11-15/dtcc-provides-update-status-flooded-securities-vault

    Hang the Bankers. ALL Wars are Bankster Wars.

    Beware of the coming Petro-Yuan-Gold rollout in December. The Alice in Wonderland World of Yankistan to be forever changed and flushed.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Issac
    wtf i love AIPAC now
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  6. CCZ says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:29 am GMT • 100 Words

    Maybe old news for some:

    “U.S. and Israeli officers broke ground in Israel on Monday for a permanent U.S. Army base that will house dozens of U.S. soldiers, operating under the American flag, and charged with the mission of defending against rocket and missile attack.”

    https://www.defensenews.com/breaking-news/2017/09/18/us-breaks-ground-for-new-permanent-base-in-israel/

    Doubt that Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) are contributing.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Fed up Goy
    The true capital of JUSA isn't DC, it's Hell Aviv. The time is nigh to finally once and for all times to answer the Jewish question.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  7. Sloopyjoe says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:54 am GMT • 200 Words

    What does the Israeli Money Machine buy?

    Israeli Control of USSA Politicians

    TREASONOUS USSA Political Whores who may need a little necking stretching

    Internet crackdown

    http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/the-internet-crackdown-begins-u-s-senator-al-franken-wants-google-facebook-and-twitter-to-censor-political-speech

    Israel campaigns against global free speech

    https://alethonews.wordpress.com/2014/11/15/israel-campaigns-against-global-free-speech/

    Warmongering psychopath and Neo-con CIA whore McCain

    http://theduran.com/isis-supporting-us-senator-john-mccain-blasts-trump-putin-and-assad-in-one-tweet/

    Israel instructs diplomats to support Saudis

    http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/11/israel-instructs-diplomats-support-saudis-cable-171110134749905.html

    Inbreeding takes its toll over time

    http://www.timesofisrael.com/ashkenazi-jews-descend-from-350-people-study-finds/

    Let’s try to again rewrite history to fool the Goyim

    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-israel-archaeology/archaeologists-vs-robbers-in-israels-race-to-find-ancient-scrolls-idUSKCN0YO17J

    Scientist reveal Jewish historys forgotten Turkic roots

    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/archaeology/scientists-reveal-jewish-historys-forgotten-turkish-roots-a6992076.html

    The Outhouse of Saud: Its Jewish origin and installation by the British Crown

    http://themillenniumreport.com/2015/12/the-house-of-saud-its-jewish-origin-and-installation-by-the-british-crown/

    Al Saud is proud of being Jewish

    http://en.abna24.com/service/iran/archive/2016/06/18/760877/story.html

    Israel: A nation founded upon a monumental LIE

    http://www.theeventchronicle.com/study/israel-a-nation-founded-upon-a-monumental-lie/

    Behind the Balfour Declaration

    http://www.ihr.org/jhr/v06/v06p389_John.html

    These should be enough for now.

    I guess I’m just being “Anti-Semitic”. NOT.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Mark Green
    The above list of senators and congressmen holding dual US citizenship with Israel is not entirely accurate. Bernie Sanders, for instance, denies being a dual citizen. And there are others.

    But the deep conflict-of-interest that all Zionist Jews have concerning Israel is nevertheless real. That fuzzy fact must be recognized even if many of these powerful Zionist Jews do not physically possess an Israel passport.

    , @chris
    The picture says that they have "dual loyalty" but I think that's off by 50%.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  8. Wally says: • Website
    November 14, 2017 at 7:57 am GMT

    And what allows them to get away with all of this?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  9. The Alarmist says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:38 am GMT

    Meanwhile the Promenaders’ Musical Charities fell just short of £117k for the whole 2017 season of the Proms for what is undoubtedly a more deserving cause.

    http://www.facebook.com/promenaders.musical.charities

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  10. Mulegino1 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:55 am GMT • 100 Words

    The photo at the top of the article says it all. International Jewry’s curse is, from all appearances, that the most unpleasant, repulsive and corrupt elements rise to its apogee while the most decent and noble members of this people- such as Gilad Atzmon, Israel Shamir, the late Bobby Fischer, Gerard Menuhin, Brother Nathaniel, inter alia, languish in relative obscurity.

    It is difficult to discern whether the western elites mimic Jewry’s propensity for elevating the very worst elements to prominence or whether it is the opposite, but my money is on the former having been corrupted by the latter. Their leadership, after all, chose Barabbas over Christ, and their dominance of the world of entertainment invariably raises to prominence the very worst and most degenerate dregs of the goyim.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anonymous

    The photo at the top of the article says it all. International Jewry’s curse is, from all appearances, that the most unpleasant, repulsive and corrupt elements rise to its apogee while the most decent and noble members of this people- such as Gilad Atzmon, Israel Shamir, the late Bobby Fischer, Gerard Menuhin, Brother Nathaniel, inter alia, languish in relative obscurity.
     
    At his endgame of life, Bobby Fischer told his Icelandic friend Gardar Sverrisson that, "The only hope for the world is through Catholicism" (Endgame by Frank Brady, 2011, p. 315).
    , @norm741
    Don't forget Norman Finkelstein
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  11. Backwoods Bob says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:16 am GMT

    I’d be implementing a serious personal security protocol if you are going to keep this up Phil.

    Talk about poking the dragon. Or the elephant in the foreign policy room in this case.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  12. Heros says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:23 am GMT • 100 Words

    This is why the IRS has been headed by more jews than Treasury. The power to tax is the power to destroy, and the power to never get audited is the golden road to prosperity. This is why Lois Lerner, Shulman and Koskinen are responsible for the stolen election in 2012.

    Trumps new IRS head, David Kautner, may not be one of god’s chosen, but I am certain Kushner and Mnuchin have a dossier on him.

    Read More
    • Replies: @anonymous
    Jews CREATED mass income taxation in USA. for the purpose of funding WWI, from which Jews were main beneficiaries -- Jews got Palestine;
    then
    http://heinonline.org/HOL/LandingPage?handle=hein.journals/buflr37&div=25&id=&page=
    Class Tax to Mass Tax: The Role of Propaganda in the Expansion of the Income Tax during World War II

    Henry Morgenthau, Jr., FDR's Treasury chief, brought about that expansion -- from taxing 2% of the population to taxing the entire middle class. Morgenthau further initiated payroll deduction for the purpose of funding a war that Jews wanted.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  13. Greg Bacon says: • Website
    November 14, 2017 at 10:57 am GMT • 200 Words

    The Palestinians aren’t the only people living under Israeli occupation, but at least they resist the Zionist iron boot heel of tyranny, while in its other colony, the USA, the Congress, WH, MSM, Hollywood, large Christian organizations and many Americans actually love being slaves to Apartheid Israel, never tiring of showering free money, free weapons, sweet one-sided trade deals and our protection from reality at the UN.

    Contact your Senator or House member and say American infrastructure is falling apart, it needs funding, and they’ll reply that we can’t afford to add to the debt, yet the sames ones will rush or co-sign bill after bill that gives money and weapons to Israel.

    Try to talk about this and you’ll run into a Zionist buzz saw, getting attacked from every side by people calling you anti-Semitic or a Jew hater or even a neo-Nazi, muddying the waters, without them ever explaining why the USA should be supporting Israel to the detriment of Americans.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  14. Tom Welsh says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:25 am GMT

    “Government of the people, by the people, for the people…”

    But which people?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  15. jacques sheete says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:43 am GMT • 100 Words

    The $38 billion over ten years in military assistance that the Obama recently promised to Israel is far less than what will actually be received from the United States Treasury and from other American sources, including handouts from Congress.

    We can all bet our sweet tushies on that and it would likely take several books to scratch the surface. If we toss in the theft of military secrets and hardware, infiltration of unions, banks, corporations, universities, religious institutions, and government, and the parasitic effect of jewish mobsters, there is no rational way to comprehend the costs involved in the relationship.

    Why this needs to be explained is a wonder to me, but thank gawd we have the likes of PG!

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wally
    And why do Jews vehemently fight against an audit of the Federal Reserve?

    How much US taxpayers money have been given to "that shitty little country" under The Fed table?

    , @Rurik

    We can all bet our sweet tushies on that and it would likely take several books to scratch the surface. If we toss in the theft of military secrets and hardware, infiltration of unions, banks, corporations, universities, religious institutions, and government, and the parasitic effect of jewish mobsters, there is no rational way to comprehend the costs involved in the relationship.
     
    yep

    if you include Jewish banksters in with the Zionists, then the cost to the American people of the Federal Reserve scam, (of truly biblical proportions) would be so astronomical as to be incalculable.

    they have virtually looted so much of the wealth of this nation that they've driven the value of our dollar to a penny or two of its original value, which it maintained for a hundred years until the advent of the Satanic ((Federal Reserve Bank))

    we've been made slaves to the Fed by a single act of perfidy by Woodrow Wilson, so much so that his name should be synonymous with betrayal, only that word is woefully inadequate to convey a betrayal of a nation and a people as vast and consequential as the USA. It's just breathtaking to glimmer it.

    END the FED!!!!!
    , @Rafael Martorell
    Yes Sr.
    If control if proof of superiority by itself they are superior than us hands down no contest.
    If at least the American people would have kept the printing press.....
    , @renfro
    '' We can all bet our sweet tushies on that and it would likely take several books to scratch the surface. If we toss in the theft of military secrets and hardware, infiltration of unions, banks, corporations, universities, religious institutions, and government, and the parasitic effect of jewish mobsters,''>>>>>>>>>

    There have already been numerous books written on all of that.
    Go to the site ifamericansknew.org to find a listing.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  16. Philip Giraldi says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:43 am GMTNEW!
    @German_reader

    One might well ask how it is possible that the American taxpayer should subsidize a foreign military organization that is regularly accused of war crimes in its ongoing brutal and genocidal occupation
     
    I don't have much sympathy for the state of Israel nowadays, but Dr Giraldi should really avoid hyperbole like calling Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands "genocidal". Given the demographic trends of the Palestinian population under that occupation (steady population growth, high birthrate) this is just not credible and hurts his argument.

    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Clyde

    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.
     
    This must be the most incompetent genocide in history because there are at least three times as many Palestinians as there were in 1948. I am thinking 3x. If Mr. Giraldi or anyone has a better number than post it. The Jews are so smart and clever that their small numbers (in the thousands) can trick a Norway and a Sweden to admit all refugees and immigrants, yet they cannot pull off a Palestinian genocide.
    , @Wizard of Oz
    While there is no doubt a significant number of Israelis would like to force the Palestinians to leave it is not helpful to discriminating argument to ignore that part of the word whose root means killing.
    , @Avery
    {.... to remove all Palestinians.}

    Removal is not genocide.
    Forcibly expelling indigenous population is not genocide.
    Ethnic cleansing is not genocide.
    War crimes* is not genocide.
    .
    .
    .
    The State of Israel is guilty of all of the above.
    But only genocide is genocide.
    Sorry, no genocide of Palestinians.


    ______________
    * Goldstone Report.
    , @jacques sheete
    PG is correct. It's genocide. PG did not say exterminate. But we all know who likes to play with and permute words to suit themselves.

    Anyway...


    Article II: In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:
    (a) Killing members of the group;
    (b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;
    (c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;
    (d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;
    (e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.
    Source: Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (relevant links)

    Adopted by Resolution 260 (III) A of the U.N. General Assembly on 9 December 1948.
    Entry into force: 12 January 1951. http://www.preventgenocide.org/law/convention/text.htm
     

    , @Douglas Jack
    Philip Giraldi, "The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians" AND to establish a colonial world head office for perpetual human slavery to 'exogenous' (Latin 'other-generated') Talmudic colonial dominance in a 'roughly' (I mean 'compassionless') geographic centre of the African, European & Asian land mass.
    The schizophrenic psychopathic madness of privileged institutionalized wannabee submissives to oligarch trickledown moneys has led the colonial genocide of 1/2 billion people just over the past 500 years including 100 million people in Africa, 100 million in the Americas, 100 million in the far-east & Australia, 100 million in the Middle-east. Oligarchs follow a descendancy of 7000 years of colonial destruction.
    Mass genocide is financed by a Finance-Media-Education-Military-Industrial-Legislative-Complex. The complex is headed by 3 trillionaire ($ = # seconds in 32,000 years) oligarch Windsor, Rothschild & Vatican aristocrats with their whole trickledown apparatus of 1000s of billionaires & their submissive 1000s of multimillionaires. These families are the majority share holders of the privately held US-Federal-Reserve, Bank-of-England & Bank-of-International-Settlements who in turn own the World-Bank & IMF. Trillionaires print our moneys, own our politicians & decide all significant policy. Inevitably 'policy' for these despondent boarding-school-raised institutionalized psychopaths is war, weapons, munitions, Oded-Yinon-Plan inspired Arab-Spring, destabilization of perceived opponents & totally damaging nuclear-power, GMO-agriculture, damaging-microwave-communications, population-thinning & biosphere plus human collapse.
    Humanity can only regain our 'indigenous' (L 'self-generating') sovereignty pro-actively from the bottom-up, but then again only if we learn about our suppressed plentiful, abundant, peaceful, biosphere-aligned indigenous 'community' (L 'com' = 'together' + 'munus' = 'gift-or-service') heritage of 100s of 1000s of years. www.indigenecommunity.info
    , @German_reader

    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.
     
    Even if that's true (it may well be), that's more like ethnic cleansing or mass expulsions, not genocide which imo should be limited to projects of physical extermination and genuine mass murder. Most of the right-wing extremists in Israel would like to expel the Palestinians to Jordan or somewhere else, not kill them all.
    I think much of your criticism of Israel and its lobby is justified, but such inaccurate language doesn't help and will be used by your enemies to discredit you.
    , @edNels

    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.
     
    Well that is pretty brutish and not an easy sell, so to smooth it over a little, some work needs to be done on perceptions. So it would behove certain parties to place an emphasis on the positive, so to speak.

    How about to go back to an old idea like ''Settlement'' of lands.

    Settlements can be created in lands that are… (here's the tricky part:) available, or ''new'', or spoils of war, or newly ''discovered'', etc. Meaning Lands not ascribed as belonging to, or previously occupied, thus: a v a i l a b l e for this purpose.

    So it is fundamental to extinguish and banish any reference to designations that undermine the definition.

    If there was no occupants of a land, it could be settled, vs cleared out and Resettled!

    So every effort is to make the land vacant over a time, and like in magic tricks, it depends on the (suspension of disbelief) of the worlds cognizant to go along and to eventually simply forget that there ever were occupants of the land who had to be disappeared!

    So the shift is on settlement, building, expanding, (and bigger plans too!) while simply ignoring the slow methodical eradication and removal, and dispersal of the original long forgotten (mythological inhabitants.)

    INOW's incrementalism, not anything too brutal or monumental as to cause a stir, but a careful slow removal process, and someday, presto!
    , @Ace
    It still is an inexact and overly emotional term. It includes destruction of a groups "dignity" for heaven's sake, but it primarily means physical destruction. Removal is not killing. In the absence of widespread killing, I think surely you could find a less charged term. Intention is squishy.

    An otherwise outstanding article, as usual.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  17. Clyde says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:14 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Muslim Jihadists have been waging war against humanity since Muhammad in the 600s AD so they are just getting taste of their own medicine via the IDF and a very small one at that. The Burmese Buddhists are onto them and are forcing out the Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh. The Thai Buddhists have to contend with their Thai Muslims waging war in South Thailand.
    Muslims killed off 80 million Hindus over a few centuries. All Indian and Pakistani Muslims have ancestors who were Hindu who were forced to convert. Same murderous Jihadist idiots ruined Persia. Islam has a very nasty track record like an eBay seller who has an 80% rating that you are not going to do business with. Even the Muslim peacenik Sufis have waged Jihad wars, Kashmir being a current example.

    http://indiafacts.org/sufism-india-bloodied-history/

    Read More
    • Troll: L.K
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    Muslim Jihadists have been waging war against humanity since Muhammad in the 600s AD ...blah blah blah...
     
    Good grief, not another kunspirasee theerist! Enough of that claptrap already.
    , @MEexpert

    Muslim Jihadists have been waging war against humanity since Muhammad in the 600s AD so they are just getting taste of their own medicine via the IDF and a very small one at that.
     
    If you don't know anything about the Islamic history, especially, that during the time of Muhammad (PBUH), you shouldn't post stupid comments like this.

    During the early days of Islam there were Jews and Christians living in the city of Medinah. Jews, as is their nature, always caused mischief against the Muslims and were fought against. After more than 1400 years, there are still Jews, Christians and other sects living in the Middle East. Muslims did not exterminate them.

    Muslims ruled India for more than 800 years. If they were as murderous as you claim there would not be a single Hindu left in India. So please get your facts straight before copying the Zionist propaganda.
    , @Anon
    You have missed the point: The western civilization has been under an attack from the super-wealthy influential Jews. The ziocons have been the most active pushers for the ongoing slaughter in the Middle East. The western civilization has learnt the hard way that the supremacist Jews (Israelis and Israel-firsters in the US and UK) are genocidal maniacs.
    , @Wally
    And that's why Jews First Zionists demand massive 3rd world immigration into the US & Europe while they support very strict Israeli immigration laws which allow JEWS ONLY.
    , @Patriot
    Clyde is correct that Muslims are a particulary nasty group, and that is precisely why Jews have worked so hard to foster Muslim immigration into all Christian Western nations, while keeping them out of Israel.

    By the way, Clyde, nice attempt to deflect. We're talking about Jews. Stop trying to change the subject.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  18. anonymous says: • Disclaimer
    November 14, 2017 at 12:21 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Heros
    This is why the IRS has been headed by more jews than Treasury. The power to tax is the power to destroy, and the power to never get audited is the golden road to prosperity. This is why Lois Lerner, Shulman and Koskinen are responsible for the stolen election in 2012.

    Trumps new IRS head, David Kautner, may not be one of god's chosen, but I am certain Kushner and Mnuchin have a dossier on him.

    Jews CREATED mass income taxation in USA. for the purpose of funding WWI, from which Jews were main beneficiaries — Jews got Palestine;
    then

    http://heinonline.org/HOL/LandingPage?handle=hein.journals/buflr37&div=25&id=&page=

    Class Tax to Mass Tax: The Role of Propaganda in the Expansion of the Income Tax during World War II

    Henry Morgenthau, Jr., FDR’s Treasury chief, brought about that expansion — from taxing 2% of the population to taxing the entire middle class. Morgenthau further initiated payroll deduction for the purpose of funding a war that Jews wanted.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  19. Clyde says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:22 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Philip Giraldi
    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.

    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.

    This must be the most incompetent genocide in history because there are at least three times as many Palestinians as there were in 1948. I am thinking 3x. If Mr. Giraldi or anyone has a better number than post it. The Jews are so smart and clever that their small numbers (in the thousands) can trick a Norway and a Sweden to admit all refugees and immigrants, yet they cannot pull off a Palestinian genocide.

    Read More
    • Replies: @ISmellBagels
    Populations under great stress have high birthrates. Israel would have long ago killed Palestinians to extinction if there wasn't consequences that they know EVEN THEY would have to face, even with unconditional US protection.support from a corrupted American political system.
    , @geokat62

    This must be the most incompetent genocide in history because there are at least three times as many Palestinians as there were in 1948.
     
    They came very close in '48 when they ethnically cleansed 80% of the indigenous population. Something tells me they will keep at it until they succeed.

    The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine is a book authored by New Historian Ilan Pappé and published in 2006 by One World Oxford.


    During the 1948 Palestine war, around 720,000 Palestinian Arabs out of the 900,000 who lived in the territories that became Israel fled or were expelled from their homes. The causes of this exodus are controversial and debated by historians. In his own words, Ilan Pappé "want[s] to make the case for the paradigm of ethnic cleansing and use[s] it to replace the paradigm of war as the basis for the scholarly research of, and public debate about, 1948."

    The thesis of the book is that the forced move of Palestinians to the Arab world was an objective of the Zionist movement and a must for the desired character of the Jewish state. According to Pappé, the 1948 Palestinian exodus resulted from a planned ethnic cleansing of Palestine that was implemented by the Zionist movement leaders, mainly David Ben-Gurion and the other ten members of his "consultancy group" as referred to by Pappé. The book argues that the ethnic cleansing was put into effect through systematic expulsions of about 500 Arab villages, as well as terrorist attacks executed mainly by members of the Irgun and Haganah troops against the civilian population. Ilan Pappé also refers to Plan Dalet and to the village files as a proof of the planned expulsions.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Ethnic_Cleansing_of_Palestine
     
    , @jilles dykstra
    The Israeli jews are so smart and clever that they themselves caused the Palestinian population explosion.
    In 1948 they ethnically cleansed Palestine of some 900.000 Palestinians.
    Thanks to this and Israeli regulations there are now some four or five million Palestinians.
    They marry at fifteen, just married men with children are allowed to work in Israel, UN food aid just is for families.
    , @jacques sheete

    This must be the most incompetent genocide in history because there are at least three times as many Palestinians as there were in 1948.
     
    Sorta like the most incompetent holocaust in history since there seem to be more victims now than there were then? And more victims than even existed in contested areas at the time?

    And not only victims, but it seems that "survivors" keep popping up all over the joint, ad nauseum et infinitum.
    , @Anon
    You mean, the Nazis had been truly incompetent in Europe in the 30-s and 40-s?
    Look how many Jews have infiltrated both the EU and US! Plus there are large Jewish communities in South America and Eastern Europe. It seems that you suggest to stop talking about WWII Jewish Holocaust. Agree. Long overdue.
    , @Art

    The Jews are so smart and clever that their small numbers (in the thousands) can trick a Norway and a Sweden to admit all refugees and immigrants, yet they cannot pull off a Palestinian genocide.
     
    Clearly this is true – how incompetent.

    The Jews in the worst way, want the Palestinians to go away. For 60 sixty years they have said that there is no such thing as - Palestine.

    Yet, in spite of all their expert coercion, arms, and propaganda, today the Palestinians are more popular then ever. Every day the Jews get further and further away from pulling off their cherished genocide of the Palestinian people.

    In 60 years, the Jews have managed to turn total world sympathy, into total disgust. How dumb can one people be? How stupid!

    Think Peace --- Art

    p.s. Bad things happen to bad people.

    p.s. It is ironic that the Jews, who terrorize their children with notions that humanity wants to kill them all --- are the ones who wish to totally kill another people.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  20. Anonymous says: • Disclaimer
    November 14, 2017 at 12:25 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Mulegino1
    The photo at the top of the article says it all. International Jewry's curse is, from all appearances, that the most unpleasant, repulsive and corrupt elements rise to its apogee while the most decent and noble members of this people- such as Gilad Atzmon, Israel Shamir, the late Bobby Fischer, Gerard Menuhin, Brother Nathaniel, inter alia, languish in relative obscurity.

    It is difficult to discern whether the western elites mimic Jewry's propensity for elevating the very worst elements to prominence or whether it is the opposite, but my money is on the former having been corrupted by the latter. Their leadership, after all, chose Barabbas over Christ, and their dominance of the world of entertainment invariably raises to prominence the very worst and most degenerate dregs of the goyim.

    The photo at the top of the article says it all. International Jewry’s curse is, from all appearances, that the most unpleasant, repulsive and corrupt elements rise to its apogee while the most decent and noble members of this people- such as Gilad Atzmon, Israel Shamir, the late Bobby Fischer, Gerard Menuhin, Brother Nathaniel, inter alia, languish in relative obscurity.

    At his endgame of life, Bobby Fischer told his Icelandic friend Gardar Sverrisson that, “The only hope for the world is through Catholicism” (Endgame by Frank Brady, 2011, p. 315).

    Read More
    • Replies: @attilathehen
    “The only hope for the world is through Catholicism” Yeah, a soon to be majority black/Asian church in Rome is the great hope of the world.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  21. ISmellBagels says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:49 pm GMT
    @German_reader

    One might well ask how it is possible that the American taxpayer should subsidize a foreign military organization that is regularly accused of war crimes in its ongoing brutal and genocidal occupation
     
    I don't have much sympathy for the state of Israel nowadays, but Dr Giraldi should really avoid hyperbole like calling Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands "genocidal". Given the demographic trends of the Palestinian population under that occupation (steady population growth, high birthrate) this is just not credible and hurts his argument.

    Populations under great stress often have high birthrates. Israel would love for all Palestinians to vanish–die.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  22. ISmellBagels says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:52 pm GMT
    @Clyde

    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.
     
    This must be the most incompetent genocide in history because there are at least three times as many Palestinians as there were in 1948. I am thinking 3x. If Mr. Giraldi or anyone has a better number than post it. The Jews are so smart and clever that their small numbers (in the thousands) can trick a Norway and a Sweden to admit all refugees and immigrants, yet they cannot pull off a Palestinian genocide.

    Populations under great stress have high birthrates. Israel would have long ago killed Palestinians to extinction if there wasn’t consequences that they know EVEN THEY would have to face, even with unconditional US protection.support from a corrupted American political system.

    Read More
    • Replies: @anonymous

    if there wasn’t consequences that they know EVEN THEY would have to face
     
    Exactly! The zioscum are only restrained by what the world will allow them to get away with.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  23. geokat62 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:55 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Clyde

    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.
     
    This must be the most incompetent genocide in history because there are at least three times as many Palestinians as there were in 1948. I am thinking 3x. If Mr. Giraldi or anyone has a better number than post it. The Jews are so smart and clever that their small numbers (in the thousands) can trick a Norway and a Sweden to admit all refugees and immigrants, yet they cannot pull off a Palestinian genocide.

    This must be the most incompetent genocide in history because there are at least three times as many Palestinians as there were in 1948.

    They came very close in ’48 when they ethnically cleansed 80% of the indigenous population. Something tells me they will keep at it until they succeed.

    The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine is a book authored by New Historian Ilan Pappé and published in 2006 by One World Oxford.

    During the 1948 Palestine war, around 720,000 Palestinian Arabs out of the 900,000 who lived in the territories that became Israel fled or were expelled from their homes. The causes of this exodus are controversial and debated by historians. In his own words, Ilan Pappé “want[s] to make the case for the paradigm of ethnic cleansing and use[s] it to replace the paradigm of war as the basis for the scholarly research of, and public debate about, 1948.”

    The thesis of the book is that the forced move of Palestinians to the Arab world was an objective of the Zionist movement and a must for the desired character of the Jewish state. According to Pappé, the 1948 Palestinian exodus resulted from a planned ethnic cleansing of Palestine that was implemented by the Zionist movement leaders, mainly David Ben-Gurion and the other ten members of his “consultancy group” as referred to by Pappé. The book argues that the ethnic cleansing was put into effect through systematic expulsions of about 500 Arab villages, as well as terrorist attacks executed mainly by members of the Irgun and Haganah troops against the civilian population. Ilan Pappé also refers to Plan Dalet and to the village files as a proof of the planned expulsions.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Ethnic_Cleansing_of_Palestine

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  24. geokat62 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:59 pm GMT

    Phil, in case you didn’t know, Tuesday has become my favourite day of the week.

    Read More
    • Agree: chris
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  25. jilles dykstra says:
    November 14, 2017 at 1:01 pm GMT

    When I read the title I expected Soros’ Open Society to be mentioned.
    But indeed, he’s not an Israeli oligarch.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  26. jilles dykstra says:
    November 14, 2017 at 1:07 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Clyde

    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.
     
    This must be the most incompetent genocide in history because there are at least three times as many Palestinians as there were in 1948. I am thinking 3x. If Mr. Giraldi or anyone has a better number than post it. The Jews are so smart and clever that their small numbers (in the thousands) can trick a Norway and a Sweden to admit all refugees and immigrants, yet they cannot pull off a Palestinian genocide.

    The Israeli jews are so smart and clever that they themselves caused the Palestinian population explosion.
    In 1948 they ethnically cleansed Palestine of some 900.000 Palestinians.
    Thanks to this and Israeli regulations there are now some four or five million Palestinians.
    They marry at fifteen, just married men with children are allowed to work in Israel, UN food aid just is for families.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Clyde

    In 1948 they ethnically cleansed Palestine of some 900.000 Palestinians.
     
    So what. An equal number of Jews were booted out of Arab nations. Looks even to me. How many Christians did Muslims kill, convert (by the sword) and evict when they swarmed over the Middle East and made it just about all Muslim? This took place 622- 750AD
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Early_Muslim_conquests
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  27. wayfarer says:
    November 14, 2017 at 1:11 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Israel, “By way of COWARDICE thou shalt do war!”

    “Saudis, Israel working together to provoke war in Lebanon.”
    source: https://www.globalresearch.ca/secret-document-saudis-israel-working-together-to-provoke-war-in-lebanon/5617851

    “U.S. opens first permanent military base in Israel as tensions with Iran rise.”
    source: https://www.rt.com/usa/403747-us-israel-military-base-permanent/

    2006 war in Lebanon – Israel’s IDF gets its ass kicked.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  28. jilles dykstra says:
    November 14, 2017 at 1:13 pm GMT
    @German_reader

    One might well ask how it is possible that the American taxpayer should subsidize a foreign military organization that is regularly accused of war crimes in its ongoing brutal and genocidal occupation
     
    I don't have much sympathy for the state of Israel nowadays, but Dr Giraldi should really avoid hyperbole like calling Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands "genocidal". Given the demographic trends of the Palestinian population under that occupation (steady population growth, high birthrate) this is just not credible and hurts his argument.

    Correct, see my reply above

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  29. JoaoAlfaiate says:
    November 14, 2017 at 1:18 pm GMT • 100 Words

    “Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner has a family foundation that has made donations to Israel, including funding of West Bank settlements, which is illegal under U.S. law, as has Ambassador David Friedman.”

    These two gents, along with Jason Greenblatt, are the lead negotiators in a soon to be reborn US Israeli-Palestinian “peace process”…

    Read More
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    The Saudi Tyrant's Devilish Plan - Sell Out Palestine For War On Iran
    http://www.moonofalabama.org/2017/11/the-saudi-tyrants-devilish-plan-sell-out-palestine-for-war-on-iran.html

    An internal Saudi memorandum, leaked to the Lebanese paper Al-Akbar, reveals its major elements. . . .

    According to the memo the Saudis are ready to give up on the Palestinian right of return. They forfeit Palestinian sovereignty over Jerusalem and no longer insist of the status of a full state for the Palestinians. In return they ask for a U.S.-Saudi-Israeli (military) alliance against their perceived enemy on the eastern side of the Persian Gulf.

    . . . Netanyahu and Trump’s "shared personal assistant, wunderkind Jared Kushner", is the point men in these negotiations. He made at least three trips to Saudi Arabia this year, the last one very recently.
     

    , @MEexpert

    These two gents, along with Jason Greenblatt, are the lead negotiators in a soon to be reborn US Israeli-Palestinian “peace process”…
     
    Right! Like letting the fox guard the henhouse.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  30. DESERT FOX says:
    November 14, 2017 at 1:44 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Sadly we the America taxpayers are contributors to the IDF and in fact are the major contributors to the IDF via the hundreds of billions that have been given to Israel and their IDF since the Israelis were given the Palestinians land to form the illegal state of Israel.

    In fact we Americans are forced to give the IDF this money via the IRS which was forced upon us in 1913 and of course there is the zionist owned FED which was also forced on us in 1913, so we taxpayers are screwed to support zionist Israel and their IDF which is destroying the mideast, this while America is in debt and is becoming a third world country.

    Read More
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    Chas Freeman:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukrE4jgjARg&feature=youtu.be&t=27m6s


    "We support Israel with our tax dollars and other ways. That makes us culpable. It also gives us the right to be critical."
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  31. SolontoCroesus says:
    November 14, 2017 at 2:16 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @JoaoAlfaiate
    "Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner has a family foundation that has made donations to Israel, including funding of West Bank settlements, which is illegal under U.S. law, as has Ambassador David Friedman."

    These two gents, along with Jason Greenblatt, are the lead negotiators in a soon to be reborn US Israeli-Palestinian "peace process"...

    The Saudi Tyrant’s Devilish Plan – Sell Out Palestine For War On Iran

    http://www.moonofalabama.org/2017/11/the-saudi-tyrants-devilish-plan-sell-out-palestine-for-war-on-iran.html

    An internal Saudi memorandum, leaked to the Lebanese paper Al-Akbar, reveals its major elements. . . .

    According to the memo the Saudis are ready to give up on the Palestinian right of return. They forfeit Palestinian sovereignty over Jerusalem and no longer insist of the status of a full state for the Palestinians. In return they ask for a U.S.-Saudi-Israeli (military) alliance against their perceived enemy on the eastern side of the Persian Gulf.

    . . . Netanyahu and Trump’s “shared personal assistant, wunderkind Jared Kushner”, is the point men in these negotiations. He made at least three trips to Saudi Arabia this year, the last one very recently.

    Read More
    • Replies: @anonymous
    I have no love for Iran, but given what the bastard royal-scum are doing in Yemen and their others connivances with the evil imperialists and zioscum... a pox on their "house."

    I hope the Saudis bring their version of the guillotine to those scum.
    , @Druid
    Shame on them!
    , @JoaoAlfaiate
    The Saudis don't own Palestine anymore than the Brits did.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  32. SolontoCroesus says:
    November 14, 2017 at 2:20 pm GMT
    @DESERT FOX
    Sadly we the America taxpayers are contributors to the IDF and in fact are the major contributors to the IDF via the hundreds of billions that have been given to Israel and their IDF since the Israelis were given the Palestinians land to form the illegal state of Israel.

    In fact we Americans are forced to give the IDF this money via the IRS which was forced upon us in 1913 and of course there is the zionist owned FED which was also forced on us in 1913, so we taxpayers are screwed to support zionist Israel and their IDF which is destroying the mideast, this while America is in debt and is becoming a third world country.

    Chas Freeman:

    “We support Israel with our tax dollars and other ways. That makes us culpable. It also gives us the right to be critical.”

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  33. theMann says:
    November 14, 2017 at 2:22 pm GMT • 200 Words

    If in the end, all politics is local, then every one of us needs to locally confront our elected officials for their support for all Israel, all the time.

    I confront the Israeli supporters every time, as the twice fold traitors of human history.

    First, because they put the interests of a hostile foreign power ahead of the interests of Americans. Morally, if not legally, treason, and likely at least sedition at the level of law. And if you think Israel isn’t a hostile foreign power, well, a whole lot of commentators have already sited chapter and verse.

    Second, because they deliberately put the interest of Jews ahead of the interest of Christians. Now that argument may not especially work in Yankee land, but in the South it has real resonance. Especially if you confront a local State Rep at Mass….on Good Friday.

    Confront, confront, and confront some more. And if you don’t think this is critically important for the future of our nation, try travelling abound some time, making an effort to talk to ordinary blue collar workers, and found out not how much we are disliked (that would be a lot), but why. Because I guarantee you, our foreign policy is number one on the list.( Ok, maybe number two after lack of language skills, but that is another subject.)

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  34. Wizard of Oz says:
    November 14, 2017 at 2:28 pm GMT • 100 Words

    I recall arguing in some context while the Cold War was still alive – early 80s probably – that Israel was like an American army in the Middle East. If that had any validity then, and I guess it seemed plausible to many Americans, it might help explain the continuation of policies more appropriate to the Cold War era. Inertia is real.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Ace
    Good point. There are still good conservatives who think the collapse of the USSR was a deception operation. They can see no daylight between the old and the new Russia.
    , @Patriot
    No, you got it backwards. Israel is not "America's army" in the Middle East, America is "Israel's army" in the Middle East.

    America is a wholly owned colony of Israel. America is Israel's bitch.
    , @iffen
    Israel was like an American army in the Middle East. If that had any validity then

    I think that if you go back to the WW1 era, the thinking in Britain was that the Zionists would be an asset and an outpost promoting European interests in the ME.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  35. Wizard of Oz says:
    November 14, 2017 at 2:35 pm GMT
    @Philip Giraldi
    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.

    While there is no doubt a significant number of Israelis would like to force the Palestinians to leave it is not helpful to discriminating argument to ignore that part of the word whose root means killing.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  36. Wade says:
    November 14, 2017 at 2:45 pm GMT

    Jewish oligarchs fund crimes against humanity

    Lol.. Giraldi is on a roll. Keep up the good fight, sir!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  37. nickels says:
    November 14, 2017 at 2:49 pm GMT

    Before 1948 jews made detailed lists of anyone who disagreed publicly with their plans.
    In the Nakba these people were systematically rounded up and murdered.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  38. Rob Jump says:
    November 14, 2017 at 2:59 pm GMT

    Of course Israeli agents don’t have to register. They’re not foreign. Washington and therefore the whole country is wholly owned by Tel Aviv.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anon
    Sigh....
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  39. Avery says:
    November 14, 2017 at 3:28 pm GMT
    @Philip Giraldi
    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.

    {…. to remove all Palestinians.}

    Removal is not genocide.
    Forcibly expelling indigenous population is not genocide.
    Ethnic cleansing is not genocide.
    War crimes* is not genocide.
    .
    .
    .
    The State of Israel is guilty of all of the above.
    But only genocide is genocide.
    Sorry, no genocide of Palestinians.

    ______________
    * Goldstone Report.

    Read More
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus

    Forcibly expelling **indigenous population** is not genocide.
    Ethnic cleansing is not genocide.
     
    Then what happened to Jews in Europe 1933 - 1945 was not genocide.

    With these qualifications:

    1. Jews in Germany, Poland, Ukraine, Rumania were NOT the "indigenous populations."

    2. Major Jewish leaders, specifically, Louis Brandeis in collaboration with Rabbi Stephen Wise and Felix Frankfurter (among others) directed that "All Jews leave Germany."

    3. Vladimir Jabotinsky declared in 1935 that the goal of "high Zionism" was for all Jews everywhere to leave whatever country they were in and move to Palestine.

    4. German Ambassador to USA Hans Luther told reporters for Jewish Telegraph Agency that it was not the aim of National Socialist government (NSDAP) to expel all Jews from Germany -- as, indeed, they did not do: thousands of Jews resided in Berlin throughout the war; Rather, Luther said, Jews who had been in Germany since before 1914 could stay; Jews who had migrated to Germany after 1914, and who had "Communistic" tendencies, were not welcome -- something like illegal immigrants in USA today.

    Raphael Lemkin is claimed to have invented the word, and defined the idea, genocide.


    Lemkin made clear that total extermination was not necessary for genocide to occur:
    Genocide has two phases:
    one, destruction of the national pattern of the oppressed group;
    the other, the imposition of the national pattern of the oppressor. This imposition, in turn, may be made upon the oppressed population which is allowed to remain, or upon the territory alone, after removal of the population and the colonization of the area by the oppressor’s own nationals. http://www.dirkmoses.com/uploads/7/3/8/2/7382125/moses_lemkin_culture.pdf
     
    By that definition, genocide was committed against the German people, by Allied forces, but was NOT committed against Jews in Europe by Germans.

    British ethicist A. C. Grayling has called the deliberate destruction of Germany's cultural legacy, by firebombing its cities, cathedrals, libraries, and historic monuments and building, "culturecide."
    https://www.c-span.org/video/?192374-1/among-dead-cities

    Cora Sol Goldstein explains in chilling detail how German cultural artifacts, music, political values, economic values and methods, were systematically removed or destroyed in their tangible forms, and erased from cognitive awareness through by means of four or five years of psychological warfare. Goldstein details how Germans were "Americanized" by an occupying force that held a monopoly on violence and forcibly imposed "democratic" values, consumerism, and "modern" art and iconography.
    SEE http://press.uchicago.edu/ucp/books/book/chicago/C/bo6161622.html

    Jews were the foremost among the Oppressors in bot the war against Germany and the aftermath.

    In every way, Jews and the Allies committed a genocide of the German people.

    In less overt ways, Jews -- rather, Abrahamics -- are carrying on a slow-motion culturecide of the idea of the USA as envisioned by the founders of United States.

    They are using our money, and controlling what our children learn, in pursuit of this soul-deadening agenda.

    , @Rurik

    The State of Israel is guilty of all of the above.
    But only genocide is genocide.
    Sorry, no genocide of Palestinians.
     
    bullshit

    what about the inhabitants of Deir Yassin and similar villages?

    these people were butchered in the most grizzly ways possible, with the specific intent to instill widespread terror in order to drive all the Arabs out of their lands, so that the Jews could then steal the lands and claim them as their own.

    The Nazi also murdered Jews to drive them out of their lands, but in that case the lands were German lands, and so the Germans were trying to drive hostile enemies out of their own lands, and yet they're still universally condemned for genocide.

    Which is worse, slaughtering people in order to steal their land, (something that is going on as we speak, in places like Syria, where the Zionsts are still murdering people in order to steal their land), or when you murder people who have declared war against you in your own lands, in order to drive them out?

    which is worse Avery?

    , @Clyde
    There was an Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Muslims. Hitler (yo uncle A) liked to refer to this plus he admired the Islamics and Muhammad and their barracks religion of conquest and Lebensraum.

    Most ironic that German today gets the sh** end of the stick of Islamic + Black African Lebensraum. But France gets more of the Black Africans.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  40. Wade says:
    November 14, 2017 at 3:32 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Department of Defense co-production projects, preferential contracting, “scrapping” or “surplusing” of usable equipment that is then turned over to the IDF, as well as the forward deployment of military hardware to an Israeli base, are considerable benefits to Tel Aviv’s bottom line. Much of this assistance is hidden from view.

    And then there was that 2.3 trillion dollars that the Pentagon had “lost” prior to 911 and Donald Rumsfeld taking over the post. I’ve often wondered whether this money was being given directly to Israel. Aid to Israel is classified by the CIA but has been leaked before and so we don’t know how much of our tax money is really being given:

    https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP91-00561R000100030081-9.pdf

    Read More
    • Replies: @Rurik

    And then there was that 2.3 trillion dollars that the Pentagon had “lost” prior to 911 and Donald Rumsfeld taking over the post. I’ve often wondered whether this money was being given directly to Israel.
     
    yes of course

    Rabbi (Israeli duel citizen and 9/11 mastermind) Dov Zakheim was comptroller of the Pentagon when the loot went missing, so by all means, add it to the ledger

    from what I've read subsequently, the actual amount is much, much greater
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  41. jacques sheete says:
    November 14, 2017 at 3:37 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Not only Israel’s money machine, but also dumbass goyim are a huge part of the problem.

    …CIA official James Angleton [is an example of] the power that a non-Jewish rightwing nationalist played in knitting the two countries together, and building up Israel.

    “Angleton was was a leading architect of America’s strategic relationship with Israel that endures and dominates the region to this day,” Jefferson Morley writes in The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton. More than any other man, the longtime chief of U.S. counterintelligence made possible Israel’s shift “from an embattled settler state into a strategic ally of the world’s greatest superpower.”

    Angleton did so chiefly by burying any effort in the U.S. intelligence establishment to question Israel’s acquisition of nuclear weapons in the 1960s.

    http://mondoweiss.net/2017/11/golem-angleton-israel/

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  42. Sherman says:
    November 14, 2017 at 4:05 pm GMT • 100 Words

    I read an interview with Larry Ellison in which he expressed great admiration for Israel’s hi tech achievements and he spoke glowingly about Oracle’s operations there.

    However, I never knew of him being particularly active in Jewish or Israeli philanthropic activities.

    Anyway, I’m glad to know one of the wealthiest men on the planet is supporting FIDF.

    Thanks for pointing this out Phil!

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    However, I never knew of him being particularly active in Jewish or Israeli philanthropic activities.

    Anyway, I’m glad to know one of the wealthiest men on the planet is supporting FIDF.
     

    So yer happy to see another example of the fact that wealth and intelligence offer little insurance against making stupid mistakes?

    Or are you happy to see that wealth doesn't necessarily protect against shakedowns?

    Or does he think it's a tithe? Or what?

    Are you happy to see that he's contributing to one of the worst anti-Semitic states on the planet? Explain.

    What meaning do the following have in this context? Explain.


    1A name is chosen above great wealth; good favor over silver and gold.

    2A rich man and a poor man were visited upon; the Lord is the Maker of them all.

    Mishlei - Proverbs - Chapter 22
    http://www.chabad.org/library/bible_cdo/aid/16393/jewish/Chapter-22.htm
     
    Or maybe he's just humble?

    4In the wake of humility comes fear of the Lord, riches, honor, and life...
     
    , @Sam Shama
    I recently returned from a business trip to Asia [S. Korea, Japan and India]. In all of those nations, I was profoundly moved by their identification with, and knowledge of, difficulties faced by the United States and Israel. I had carried with me abridged versions of the Talmud which I gifted to prospective business partners, all of whom expressed their great delight!

    The Tatas and the Adanis [prominent business families in India] have in fact pledged their long-term support for projects involving Israel and the US. Likewise in Korea and Japan. Very heartening indeed to see so much international outpouring of felicity for the two allied nations.

    http://www.jpost.com/Business-and-Innovation/Indian-billionaire-Ratan-Tata-to-attend-Israeli-auto-tech-conference-506971

    , @renfro
    Israel has no high tech of its own....it has American IT companies located in Israel and in dozens of other countries.
    Foreign investment makes up 70% of Israel economy.
    You invented nothing, you have nothing that foreign countries didnt bring there.

    Israel is the world's largest Ponzi scheme....pull one string of what Israel gets from other countries and it all falls down.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  43. jacques sheete says:
    November 14, 2017 at 4:05 pm GMT
    @Clyde
    Muslim Jihadists have been waging war against humanity since Muhammad in the 600s AD so they are just getting taste of their own medicine via the IDF and a very small one at that. The Burmese Buddhists are onto them and are forcing out the Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh. The Thai Buddhists have to contend with their Thai Muslims waging war in South Thailand.
    Muslims killed off 80 million Hindus over a few centuries. All Indian and Pakistani Muslims have ancestors who were Hindu who were forced to convert. Same murderous Jihadist idiots ruined Persia. Islam has a very nasty track record like an eBay seller who has an 80% rating that you are not going to do business with. Even the Muslim peacenik Sufis have waged Jihad wars, Kashmir being a current example.
    http://indiafacts.org/sufism-india-bloodied-history/

    Muslim Jihadists have been waging war against humanity since Muhammad in the 600s AD …blah blah blah…

    Good grief, not another kunspirasee theerist! Enough of that claptrap already.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  44. Anon says: • Disclaimer
    November 14, 2017 at 4:07 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Dingo jay
    There is a lot talk about Russian influence on our election process but nobody mentions the influence the israel.lobby exerts on our politicians and how they vote.

    The untouchables. Unfortunately, the level of pernicious influence by Jewish Lobby illuminates the history of the Jews, particularly in Europe. The Lobby not only bites the giving hand – the Lobby devours the giver.
    It is amazing the energy the super-wealthy Jews put to destroy the only true safe haven for the Jews – the US. Add to that the stupid arrogance of Jewish supremacists…
    They have no shame: https://www.thejc.com/news/uk-news/priti-patel-resigns-amid-scandal-over-meetings-with-israeli-officials-1.447647

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  45. jacques sheete says:
    November 14, 2017 at 4:10 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Clyde

    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.
     
    This must be the most incompetent genocide in history because there are at least three times as many Palestinians as there were in 1948. I am thinking 3x. If Mr. Giraldi or anyone has a better number than post it. The Jews are so smart and clever that their small numbers (in the thousands) can trick a Norway and a Sweden to admit all refugees and immigrants, yet they cannot pull off a Palestinian genocide.

    This must be the most incompetent genocide in history because there are at least three times as many Palestinians as there were in 1948.

    Sorta like the most incompetent holocaust in history since there seem to be more victims now than there were then? And more victims than even existed in contested areas at the time?

    And not only victims, but it seems that “survivors” keep popping up all over the joint, ad nauseum et infinitum.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  46. MEexpert says:
    November 14, 2017 at 4:12 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Clyde
    Muslim Jihadists have been waging war against humanity since Muhammad in the 600s AD so they are just getting taste of their own medicine via the IDF and a very small one at that. The Burmese Buddhists are onto them and are forcing out the Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh. The Thai Buddhists have to contend with their Thai Muslims waging war in South Thailand.
    Muslims killed off 80 million Hindus over a few centuries. All Indian and Pakistani Muslims have ancestors who were Hindu who were forced to convert. Same murderous Jihadist idiots ruined Persia. Islam has a very nasty track record like an eBay seller who has an 80% rating that you are not going to do business with. Even the Muslim peacenik Sufis have waged Jihad wars, Kashmir being a current example.
    http://indiafacts.org/sufism-india-bloodied-history/

    Muslim Jihadists have been waging war against humanity since Muhammad in the 600s AD so they are just getting taste of their own medicine via the IDF and a very small one at that.

    If you don’t know anything about the Islamic history, especially, that during the time of Muhammad (PBUH), you shouldn’t post stupid comments like this.

    During the early days of Islam there were Jews and Christians living in the city of Medinah. Jews, as is their nature, always caused mischief against the Muslims and were fought against. After more than 1400 years, there are still Jews, Christians and other sects living in the Middle East. Muslims did not exterminate them.

    Muslims ruled India for more than 800 years. If they were as murderous as you claim there would not be a single Hindu left in India. So please get your facts straight before copying the Zionist propaganda.

    Read More
    • Replies: @L.K
    MExpert to Clyde "So please get your facts straight before copying the Zionist propaganda."

    That is impossible, MExpert, as Clyde IS a zionist propagandist shill and sad little liar.
    , @c matt
    Muslims did not exterminate them

    Of course not - if they exterminate them, from whom would they steal and use as target practice?
    , @Talha
    Hey MEexpert,

    Muslims ruled India for more than 800 years. If they were as murderous as you claim there would not be a single Hindu left in India.
     
    The 80 million number is stupidity and clap-trap. I dealt with it in depth here:
    http://www.unz.com/pbuchanan/is-islamic-terror-americas-future/?highlight=elst#comment-1461037

    And here:
    http://www.unz.com/jderbyshire/the-sun-people-tsunami-and-the-inevitability-of-lifeboat-ethics/#comment-1703074

    But if you want the short version, Matthew White of Necrometrics crunched the numbers from all the various sources here (and came up with a more reasonable estimate of around approx. 13 million based on all sources). He states (regarding the absurdity of the math):
    "Let's take 80 million as our unbelievably high estimate (see above), but keep in mind that during the really nasty years of the conquest, the chronicles claim that Muslims were killing 100,000 infidels per year, so maintaining that frenzied and exhausting pace over the full 700 years of the Conquest would have killed only 70 million Hindus in total. If the invaders killed 80 million, this means they were killing more Hindus in the quiet years than they did in the violent years. Unlikely."
    http://necrometrics.com/pre1700a.htm#MusConInd


    Zionist propaganda.
     
    You mean this guy? Naw - can't be. We all know Mr. Spencer is a good an honest man who would never lie. We know this because he always tells the truth about Islam. And because he is an honest man, we can believe what he says about Israel. Of course we can, why would he lie? He always tells the truth, remember?

    Here he says we should be gratefully indebted to Israel for attacking nuclear sites in Iraq and Iran because - as we all know - their foreign policy is a force for good in the world:
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6aV5ROhHKQo

    And why wouldn't it be - he says so. And he never lies because he is not Muslim and they are the ones that lie. Because he says so. And he never lies.

    Peace.

    , @attilathehen
    MEExpert "you shouldn’t post stupid comments like this..." I've read a lot of nonsense about how peaceably Jews, Christians, Muslims lived in Granada. Then why did Queen Isabella and King Ferdinand expel the Jews and Muslims from Spain?

    Mohammed (piss be upon him) (I saw this on another comment) was a pedophile and sex fiend who created the most evil Christian heresy ever.

    With Jews and Muslims, we're dealing with 2 sides of the same worthless coin. Present day Jews and Muslims are supported by the RCC and Zioevangizers. Deal with these 2 groups and we deal with Jews/Muslims.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  47. Anon says: • Disclaimer
    November 14, 2017 at 4:14 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Clyde
    Muslim Jihadists have been waging war against humanity since Muhammad in the 600s AD so they are just getting taste of their own medicine via the IDF and a very small one at that. The Burmese Buddhists are onto them and are forcing out the Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh. The Thai Buddhists have to contend with their Thai Muslims waging war in South Thailand.
    Muslims killed off 80 million Hindus over a few centuries. All Indian and Pakistani Muslims have ancestors who were Hindu who were forced to convert. Same murderous Jihadist idiots ruined Persia. Islam has a very nasty track record like an eBay seller who has an 80% rating that you are not going to do business with. Even the Muslim peacenik Sufis have waged Jihad wars, Kashmir being a current example.
    http://indiafacts.org/sufism-india-bloodied-history/

    You have missed the point: The western civilization has been under an attack from the super-wealthy influential Jews. The ziocons have been the most active pushers for the ongoing slaughter in the Middle East. The western civilization has learnt the hard way that the supremacist Jews (Israelis and Israel-firsters in the US and UK) are genocidal maniacs.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  48. Anon says: • Disclaimer
    November 14, 2017 at 4:15 pm GMT
    @Clyde

    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.
     
    This must be the most incompetent genocide in history because there are at least three times as many Palestinians as there were in 1948. I am thinking 3x. If Mr. Giraldi or anyone has a better number than post it. The Jews are so smart and clever that their small numbers (in the thousands) can trick a Norway and a Sweden to admit all refugees and immigrants, yet they cannot pull off a Palestinian genocide.

    You mean, the Nazis had been truly incompetent in Europe in the 30-s and 40-s?
    Look how many Jews have infiltrated both the EU and US! Plus there are large Jewish communities in South America and Eastern Europe. It seems that you suggest to stop talking about WWII Jewish Holocaust. Agree. Long overdue.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wally
    said:
    "It seems that you suggest to stop talking about WWII Jewish Holocaust. Agree. Long overdue."

    Especially since the '6M Jews' is the biggest & most easily debunked fraud known to man.

    tax exempt cash taken in by USHMM, aka: 'Holocau$t' Theme Park, for fiscal year 2016:
    $151,826,695.00
    https://www.ushmm.org/m/pdfs/042717-IRS-Form-990-FY16.pdf

    US taxpayers money to the USHMM in the 2017 budget:
    56,999,500.00
    https://www.ushmm.org/m/pdfs/20160209-fy17-pres-budget-request.pdf

    www.codoh.com

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  49. ChuckOrloski says:
    November 14, 2017 at 4:16 pm GMT • 100 Words

    P.G.: “… or to satisfy the pretensions of the billionaires who grease the machinery to keep Israel’s money making machine operational.”

    To All,

    After taking in Mr. Giraldi’s painfully informative article, I was sort of marooned on a make believe (orgy?) island and began to consider if there were any non-Israel aligned billionaires around.

    Searched and searched. Suddenly like magic almost straight from a discarded bottle, I found the valuable article and an yANSWER (below) from Rehmat’s World!

    https://rehmat1.com/2017/10/18/why-us-billionaires-dont-destroy-israel-lobby/

    Post scriptum: Although Rehmat (reasonably?) considered my past comments at the U.R. both naive and impressionable, I really wish he would return to U.R. and help to provide more awareness as to the real cause of my malady.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete
    Thanks for the link, Sir!

    From the article.:

    ...that this Jewish Israeli ruling class has a shameful history of betraying ordinary Jews and demonstrating nothing but contempt for them,” Spritzler said.
     
    That's what I've been noticing for quite a while, and I'm nowhere near 1% as smart as most "Jews."

    I guess rich, smart people can be ignorant too.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  50. MEexpert says:
    November 14, 2017 at 4:16 pm GMT
    @JoaoAlfaiate
    "Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner has a family foundation that has made donations to Israel, including funding of West Bank settlements, which is illegal under U.S. law, as has Ambassador David Friedman."

    These two gents, along with Jason Greenblatt, are the lead negotiators in a soon to be reborn US Israeli-Palestinian "peace process"...

    These two gents, along with Jason Greenblatt, are the lead negotiators in a soon to be reborn US Israeli-Palestinian “peace process”…

    Right! Like letting the fox guard the henhouse.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  51. Anon says: • Disclaimer
    November 14, 2017 at 4:20 pm GMT
    @Rob Jump
    Of course Israeli agents don't have to register. They're not foreign. Washington and therefore the whole country is wholly owned by Tel Aviv.

    Sigh….

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  52. SolontoCroesus says:
    November 14, 2017 at 4:22 pm GMT • 400 Words
    @Avery
    {.... to remove all Palestinians.}

    Removal is not genocide.
    Forcibly expelling indigenous population is not genocide.
    Ethnic cleansing is not genocide.
    War crimes* is not genocide.
    .
    .
    .
    The State of Israel is guilty of all of the above.
    But only genocide is genocide.
    Sorry, no genocide of Palestinians.


    ______________
    * Goldstone Report.

    Forcibly expelling **indigenous population** is not genocide.
    Ethnic cleansing is not genocide.

    Then what happened to Jews in Europe 1933 – 1945 was not genocide.

    With these qualifications:

    1. Jews in Germany, Poland, Ukraine, Rumania were NOT the “indigenous populations.”

    2. Major Jewish leaders, specifically, Louis Brandeis in collaboration with Rabbi Stephen Wise and Felix Frankfurter (among others) directed that “All Jews leave Germany.”

    3. Vladimir Jabotinsky declared in 1935 that the goal of “high Zionism” was for all Jews everywhere to leave whatever country they were in and move to Palestine.

    4. German Ambassador to USA Hans Luther told reporters for Jewish Telegraph Agency that it was not the aim of National Socialist government (NSDAP) to expel all Jews from Germany — as, indeed, they did not do: thousands of Jews resided in Berlin throughout the war; Rather, Luther said, Jews who had been in Germany since before 1914 could stay; Jews who had migrated to Germany after 1914, and who had “Communistic” tendencies, were not welcome — something like illegal immigrants in USA today.

    Raphael Lemkin is claimed to have invented the word, and defined the idea, genocide.

    Lemkin made clear that total extermination was not necessary for genocide to occur:
    Genocide has two phases:
    one, destruction of the national pattern of the oppressed group;
    the other, the imposition of the national pattern of the oppressor. This imposition, in turn, may be made upon the oppressed population which is allowed to remain, or upon the territory alone, after removal of the population and the colonization of the area by the oppressor’s own nationals. http://www.dirkmoses.com/uploads/7/3/8/2/7382125/moses_lemkin_culture.pdf

    By that definition, genocide was committed against the German people, by Allied forces, but was NOT committed against Jews in Europe by Germans.

    British ethicist A. C. Grayling has called the deliberate destruction of Germany’s cultural legacy, by firebombing its cities, cathedrals, libraries, and historic monuments and building, “culturecide.”

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?192374-1/among-dead-cities

    Cora Sol Goldstein explains in chilling detail how German cultural artifacts, music, political values, economic values and methods, were systematically removed or destroyed in their tangible forms, and erased from cognitive awareness through by means of four or five years of psychological warfare. Goldstein details how Germans were “Americanized” by an occupying force that held a monopoly on violence and forcibly imposed “democratic” values, consumerism, and “modern” art and iconography.
    SEE http://press.uchicago.edu/ucp/books/book/chicago/C/bo6161622.html

    Jews were the foremost among the Oppressors in bot the war against Germany and the aftermath.

    In every way, Jews and the Allies committed a genocide of the German people.

    In less overt ways, Jews — rather, Abrahamics — are carrying on a slow-motion culturecide of the idea of the USA as envisioned by the founders of United States.

    They are using our money, and controlling what our children learn, in pursuit of this soul-deadening agenda.

    Read More
    • Replies: @geokat62

    Raphael Lemkin is claimed to have invented the word, and defined the idea, genocide.
     
    Lemkin defined genocide in his book Axis Rule in Occupied Europe. He states:

    “Generally speaking, genocide does not necessarily mean the immediate destruction of a nation… It is intended rather to signify a coordinated plan of different actions aiming at the destruction of essential foundations of the life of national groups, with the aim of annihilating the groups themselves. The objectives of such a plan would be disintegration of the political and social institutions, of culture, language, national feelings, religion, and the economic existence of national groups, and the destruction of the personal security, liberty, health, dignity, and even the lives of the individuals belonging to such groups.”

    https://redflag.org.au/article/what-happening-palestine-genocide
     
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  53. jacques sheete says:
    November 14, 2017 at 4:30 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Philip Giraldi
    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.

    PG is correct. It’s genocide. PG did not say exterminate. But we all know who likes to play with and permute words to suit themselves.

    Anyway…

    Article II: In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:
    (a) Killing members of the group;
    (b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;
    (c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;
    (d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;
    (e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.
    Source: Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (relevant links)

    Adopted by Resolution 260 (III) A of the U.N. General Assembly on 9 December 1948.
    Entry into force: 12 January 1951. http://www.preventgenocide.org/law/convention/text.htm

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anonymous
    "(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group."

    How should we classify kidnapping children and harvesting their organs?
    , @SolontoCroesus
    Ironically, jacques sheete, or maybe not so ironic, this version of "genocide" was forced upon UN by Jewish groups who did not think Lemkin's definition focused tightly enough on Jews and alleged Holocaust.
    here's an interesting read: http://www.dirkmoses.com/uploads/7/3/8/2/7382125/moses_lemkin_culture.pdf

    If you kill a people's culture -- even if the physical people still walk the earth -- has a genocide been committed?
    I think Yes, a genocide has been committed.*
    And contrary to German_reader's claim, P.G.'s use of "genocide" with reference to Palestinians is without question appropriate: Palestinians have these choices:
    submit to Jewish domination --politically, militarily, economically;
    leave
    die slowly or less slowly.

    But there is NO option under which Palestinians, on their "indigenous" land, can conduct their lives by their own rules, cultural customs, military protection and economic system.

    Same as Germany, above.
    Not too much different from what is being implemented in USA.

    ---
    * If Lemkin's standard is applied to Jews, then what occurred in Europe was an "anti-genocide" -- those Jews whom Zionists viewed as "acceptable human material" for the "new Jew" (see
    Arthur Ruppin and the Production of the Modern Hebrew Culture by Etan Bloom, Tel Aviv University) were assisted to migrate to Palestine (and to US, a kind of waiting room and source for the "great expenditure of money" that Pinsker foresaw would be required). See more at ***).

    Far more Jews were being persecuted in in Poland, Russia and Rumania than in Germany 1933; they were left to their own devices by Brandeis. Rabbi Wise wrote in his Letters: "L.D. B. was more bitter about the boycott, saying the economic extermination of 600,000 [German Jews] is worse than Pogroms involving 60 lives.” (Wise, “Letters,” p. 220)

    btw -- Those who take Giraldi to task for using the word "genocide" to describe practices and intentions toward the Palestinians -- what have you to say about Brandeis's use of the word "extermination" to describe the migration -- that he demanded -- of German Jews from Germany in Feb. 1933? Was Brandeis more concerned with economic matters or with physical survival?

    *** The earliest zionist leaders viewed "assimilation" to be a traitorous act:


    For Smolenskin Jews never ceased to be a nation, and to him the Jew who sought refuge in assimilation was nothing less than a traitor. He was thus the forerunner of Pinsker, and of Herzl a decade later. http://www.gutenberg.org/files/15921/15921-h/15921-h.htm
     
    Thus, if it is "traitorous" for a Jew to voluntarily surrender his cultural distinctiveness, then it is not unreasonable to call it "culturecide" -- or "genocide" to force a person or peoples, under extreme prejudice, to surrender his cultural distinctiveness.
    , @renfro
    thanks Jacques

    Let us also remind the genocidal Jew excusers here that the International Criminal Court also uses the Rome Statutes definition of genocide

    http://www.iccnow.org/documents/FS-CICC-CoreCrimesinRS.pdf

    The crimes under the Court’s jurisdiction.

    Genocide:
    The Rome Statute defines the crime of genocide as any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group:
    • Killing members of the group
    • Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group
    • Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part
    • Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group
    • Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group


    Zio trolls are themselves fed the hasbara that since Israel is not a signatory to the statute that it cant be prosecuted by the ICC.....BUT..wrong...Israel can be prosecuted by the ICC if a country (Palestine) bring crimes before the court. Counties that aren't signatories can be brought to court by the country their crimes take place in.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  54. gwynedd1 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 4:32 pm GMT
    @Dingo jay
    There is a lot talk about Russian influence on our election process but nobody mentions the influence the israel.lobby exerts on our politicians and how they vote.

    Yeah, you’d think the Russians first priority would be trying to be discrete. In other words Russia has no influence.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  55. Hide Behind says:
    November 14, 2017 at 4:36 pm GMT • 200 Words

    Actually Israel and it’s Judaic people’s have pulled off an amazing coup within US, and it was solely by the corrupt nature of USA financial and political systems that made it so easy.
    That the brainwashing of US being founded upon Judeo/ Christian religious beliefs began long before the Pseudo Israel of today was a seperate nation, made their work easier.
    Today we got an estimated 80 millions die heart Christian Zionist Dominoonist with millions of
    affiliated within US who look not at Washington DC as their Capital city but instead Praise Jerusalem.
    The Judaic lobby is not alone when it wants to apply pressure upon Gov officials or even upon Curriculums and Professors at university levels, as the Christian Zionist apply immense pressure upon their own states elected to support Judaics actions.

    There has always been an overt nature within US of adoration for high profile corrupt individuals and support of various lucrative illegal activities, underground economies and tax cheats, so an easily corruptible system was easily conquered by a very well knit Israel/ Judaic religious and politicly active organizations.
    The 1rst Amendments freedom of religion is and has always been no more than a money making scam and toast estimated 450 billion yearly cash movements by those religious scam artist are tax free and untouchale.
    Gotta give it to the world’s best scam artist They got US and all our goyim tethered to a leash.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  56. Z-man says:
    November 14, 2017 at 4:38 pm GMT
    @SND
    From the look on Babs' face it seems that money can't buy happiness.

    I got this from Taki’s; It was David Cole.

    (remember, Brolin’s dad married Barbra Streisand, so we know for a fact that mental illness runs in the family).

    ROFL!!!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  57. Z-man says:
    November 14, 2017 at 4:42 pm GMT

    Sad that Gerald Butler was involved in that criminal activity (fundraiser) I like some of his movies. But he knows who butters his bread, ZOG bucks!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  58. Wally says: • Website
    November 14, 2017 at 4:51 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Anon
    You mean, the Nazis had been truly incompetent in Europe in the 30-s and 40-s?
    Look how many Jews have infiltrated both the EU and US! Plus there are large Jewish communities in South America and Eastern Europe. It seems that you suggest to stop talking about WWII Jewish Holocaust. Agree. Long overdue.

    said:
    “It seems that you suggest to stop talking about WWII Jewish Holocaust. Agree. Long overdue.”

    Especially since the ’6M Jews’ is the biggest & most easily debunked fraud known to man.

    tax exempt cash taken in by USHMM, aka: ‘Holocau$t’ Theme Park, for fiscal year 2016:
    $151,826,695.00

    https://www.ushmm.org/m/pdfs/042717-IRS-Form-990-FY16.pdf

    US taxpayers money to the USHMM in the 2017 budget:
    56,999,500.00

    https://www.ushmm.org/m/pdfs/20160209-fy17-pres-budget-request.pdf

    http://www.codoh.com

    Read More
    • Agree: Druid
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  59. Douglas Jack says: • Website
    November 14, 2017 at 4:53 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Philip Giraldi
    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.

    Philip Giraldi, “The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians” AND to establish a colonial world head office for perpetual human slavery to ‘exogenous’ (Latin ‘other-generated’) Talmudic colonial dominance in a ‘roughly’ (I mean ‘compassionless’) geographic centre of the African, European & Asian land mass.
    The schizophrenic psychopathic madness of privileged institutionalized wannabee submissives to oligarch trickledown moneys has led the colonial genocide of 1/2 billion people just over the past 500 years including 100 million people in Africa, 100 million in the Americas, 100 million in the far-east & Australia, 100 million in the Middle-east. Oligarchs follow a descendancy of 7000 years of colonial destruction.
    Mass genocide is financed by a Finance-Media-Education-Military-Industrial-Legislative-Complex. The complex is headed by 3 trillionaire ($ = # seconds in 32,000 years) oligarch Windsor, Rothschild & Vatican aristocrats with their whole trickledown apparatus of 1000s of billionaires & their submissive 1000s of multimillionaires. These families are the majority share holders of the privately held US-Federal-Reserve, Bank-of-England & Bank-of-International-Settlements who in turn own the World-Bank & IMF. Trillionaires print our moneys, own our politicians & decide all significant policy. Inevitably ‘policy’ for these despondent boarding-school-raised institutionalized psychopaths is war, weapons, munitions, Oded-Yinon-Plan inspired Arab-Spring, destabilization of perceived opponents & totally damaging nuclear-power, GMO-agriculture, damaging-microwave-communications, population-thinning & biosphere plus human collapse.
    Humanity can only regain our ‘indigenous’ (L ‘self-generating’) sovereignty pro-actively from the bottom-up, but then again only if we learn about our suppressed plentiful, abundant, peaceful, biosphere-aligned indigenous ‘community’ (L ‘com’ = ‘together’ + ‘munus’ = ‘gift-or-service’) heritage of 100s of 1000s of years. http://www.indigenecommunity.info

    Read More
    • Replies: @geokat62

    ‘exogenous’ (Latin ‘other-generated’)
     
    Actually, "exogenous" is a Greek term. It means “originated externally”:

    exogenous, from exo- (< Greek, combining form of éxō outside) + -gène (< Greek -genēs born)

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  60. Wally says:
    November 14, 2017 at 4:59 pm GMT

    The Israelis have forced the Palestinians into the world biggest concentration camp.

    Not to mention the Israeli seizure of the Palestinian gas fields off the coast of Gaza.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  61. German_reader says:
    November 14, 2017 at 5:03 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Philip Giraldi
    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.

    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.

    Even if that’s true (it may well be), that’s more like ethnic cleansing or mass expulsions, not genocide which imo should be limited to projects of physical extermination and genuine mass murder. Most of the right-wing extremists in Israel would like to expel the Palestinians to Jordan or somewhere else, not kill them all.
    I think much of your criticism of Israel and its lobby is justified, but such inaccurate language doesn’t help and will be used by your enemies to discredit you.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Chet Roman
    I think genocide is an appropriate description of the Zionist project. Erasing history is a weapon of the powerful. The Israelis intent was to ethnically cleanse the Palestinians and annihilate their identity. Remember Golda Meir said, “There were no such thing as Palestinians.”

    Beginning in 1947/8 the Jewish terrorists executed thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians and drove over 700,000 Palestinians from their homes in what is now Israel into Gaza. The colonial Europeans destroyed and renamed the Arab towns, obliterating any evidence of their existence. These foreign terrorists stole Palestinian assets and personal possessions, including schools, libraries, books, pictures, private papers, historical documents and manuscripts including several private collections of manuscripts and tens of thousands of books were looted by the Haganah and never returned.

    In 1958 the Israeli authorities destroyed 27,000 books, most of them Palestinian textbooks from the pre-1948 period, claiming that they were either useless or threatened the state. The authorities sold the books to a paper plant.

    In 1982 Beirut-based Palestinian Research Centre were systematically looted by the invading Israelis; its historical archives and a 25,000-volume library and microfilm collection were looted and carted away by the Israeli army. The IDF stole precious documents, dating back centuries, that the Centre had purchased in Europe and restored to the cultural custody of the Palestinians.

    The attempt to annihilate the Palestinians and its culture (GENOCIDE) continues with the Israeli government’s 2001 closure of the Orient House (Bayt al-Sharq) in East Jerusalem and confiscated its archive and the collections of the Arab Studies Society housed in it.
    , @Anon
    Oh, but of course it is not true!!! Never mind definitions, only germans are guilty of genocide, forever and ever. Do not let them take away your guilt monopoly.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  62. Anonymous says: • Disclaimer
    November 14, 2017 at 5:11 pm GMT
    @jacques sheete
    PG is correct. It's genocide. PG did not say exterminate. But we all know who likes to play with and permute words to suit themselves.

    Anyway...


    Article II: In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:
    (a) Killing members of the group;
    (b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;
    (c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;
    (d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;
    (e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.
    Source: Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (relevant links)

    Adopted by Resolution 260 (III) A of the U.N. General Assembly on 9 December 1948.
    Entry into force: 12 January 1951. http://www.preventgenocide.org/law/convention/text.htm
     

    “(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.”

    How should we classify kidnapping children and harvesting their organs?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  63. anon says: • Disclaimer
    November 14, 2017 at 5:13 pm GMT • 200 Words

    ” But essentially it’s a compensation between human beings where the barriers between us were not essential. We’re not defined by our difference, we’re defined by our common humanity.

    That’s what the liberal order used to believe in and people like me used to, you know, advocate for [making a bit of a fist] spreading democracy around the world. Sometimes we were naive. And Iraq was Iraq, and it didn’t work out. But at least it was a belief in essential progress– that history is not just an endless war of all against all, but a common march toward a more common future.” David Brooks from MONDOWEISS with Charlie guy

    what BS is this ?
    But why bother about knowing that where BS is peddled as divined truth of most esoteric kind and is meant for universal embrace .

    I have only one answer – we should not get distracted by the ornate display of a snake or a cockroach or a scorpion. Language in the hands of the neocons ate nothing but ornate display that has no meaning or relevance.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  64. jacques sheete says:
    November 14, 2017 at 5:18 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Sherman
    I read an interview with Larry Ellison in which he expressed great admiration for Israel's hi tech achievements and he spoke glowingly about Oracle's operations there.

    However, I never knew of him being particularly active in Jewish or Israeli philanthropic activities.

    Anyway, I'm glad to know one of the wealthiest men on the planet is supporting FIDF.

    Thanks for pointing this out Phil!

    However, I never knew of him being particularly active in Jewish or Israeli philanthropic activities.

    Anyway, I’m glad to know one of the wealthiest men on the planet is supporting FIDF.

    So yer happy to see another example of the fact that wealth and intelligence offer little insurance against making stupid mistakes?

    Or are you happy to see that wealth doesn’t necessarily protect against shakedowns?

    Or does he think it’s a tithe? Or what?

    Are you happy to see that he’s contributing to one of the worst anti-Semitic states on the planet? Explain.

    What meaning do the following have in this context? Explain.

    1A name is chosen above great wealth; good favor over silver and gold.

    2A rich man and a poor man were visited upon; the Lord is the Maker of them all.

    Mishlei – Proverbs – Chapter 22

    http://www.chabad.org/library/bible_cdo/aid/16393/jewish/Chapter-22.htm

    Or maybe he’s just humble?

    4In the wake of humility comes fear of the Lord, riches, honor, and life…

    Read More
    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    To Sherman: "... or are you happy that wealth doesn't necessarily protect against shakedowns?"


    Jacques,

    I will begin with an admission that I am seeking attention to a previously posted comment and "link" of mine. What me spoiled?

    But please consider the article by Spritzer (linked below) which delved into a topic which I sense could possibly parry Jewish billionaire political control and influence.

    Eh hem..., a Non-Lobby Aligned billionaire Media.

    http://newdemocracyworld.org/palestine/destroy.html

    Realistically, Jacques, I concede that my semi-hopeful mug is actually "shaken down" by a Israeli cruise missile launched Pie in the Drive by Corporate Media sky.

    Thank you and I trust what I wrote here does not distract from the reality P.G. has once again provided to us.

    Selah US and Them.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  65. Sam Shama says:
    November 14, 2017 at 5:30 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Sherman
    I read an interview with Larry Ellison in which he expressed great admiration for Israel's hi tech achievements and he spoke glowingly about Oracle's operations there.

    However, I never knew of him being particularly active in Jewish or Israeli philanthropic activities.

    Anyway, I'm glad to know one of the wealthiest men on the planet is supporting FIDF.

    Thanks for pointing this out Phil!

    I recently returned from a business trip to Asia [S. Korea, Japan and India]. In all of those nations, I was profoundly moved by their identification with, and knowledge of, difficulties faced by the United States and Israel. I had carried with me abridged versions of the Talmud which I gifted to prospective business partners, all of whom expressed their great delight!

    The Tatas and the Adanis [prominent business families in India] have in fact pledged their long-term support for projects involving Israel and the US. Likewise in Korea and Japan. Very heartening indeed to see so much international outpouring of felicity for the two allied nations.

    http://www.jpost.com/Business-and-Innovation/Indian-billionaire-Ratan-Tata-to-attend-Israeli-auto-tech-conference-506971

    Read More
    • Replies: @RobinG
    At last, the safe return of our resident Hebrew reader! This 1991 interview of Andrew and Leslie Cockburn cites a text that is only available in Hebrew, the memoir of (Israel Neior, sp?) military aide to the Israeli PM. He relates that on June 3, 1967, Mossad chief Meir Amit returned from Washington with US endorsement of Israeli first strike. @32min.-34min. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqzvXCzXZg8
    Dangerous Liaisons: Israel & The CIA

    Of course, this refutes the long held myth that Israel was attacked in '67. But OTOH, the revelation of US complicity (for Cold War, not religious reasons) diminishes the Jew-bashing rhetoric of those who refuse to acknowledge that there are many wheels turning at once. It would be nice to get confirmation -and corroboration- of this memoir. Not that there isn't already evidence of Israel's initiating the attack, but I hadn't previously heard of the US green light. Perhaps that will motivate you.

    , @anonymous
    It has been foretold that the super-rich would be among the first to enter the worst recesses of Hell. I can easily imagine the Tatas and Adanis in that queue.

    Ultimately, support of such heathens, uber-rich as they may be, is of little consequence, because IsraHell is a truly cursed entity.
    , @SolontoCroesus
    Who's dumber, Sam Shama for thinking he/his tribe can pull the same scam again and again and again, or the suckers in India, Korea, etc. who are seduced by his Talmudic pyramid scheme?

    Felix Frankfurter was the only person and the last person with whom FDR discussed running for a third term. Frankfurter encouraged him to go for it. You can almost hear the conversation:
    "Stick with me, I'll make you great; your country will enjoy vast wealth and prosperity. It won't cost you a cent -- the Fed Reserve bank will print money. My sidekick Henry Morgenthau will shake down your citizenry for tax dollars, and we'll get Daffy Duck to mouth off like a New York Jew and sell bonds.
    You've got an excess of young men with no place to go; we'll thin that herd for you. A relatively small investment will buy Stalin's thugs to mop up the Germans -- that's what we really want to happen: our top guy hates those Huns; wipe 'em out for us, Franklin, except for their smartest scientists.

    You'll be a hero, Franklin -- monuments, libraries, you name it. Prosperity will roll over the land -- yoll be long-dead before the pyramid scheme goes bust.

    Don't worry about us Jews, Franklin; we know how to take care of ourselves. Y'know -- well, you don't know because Milton Friedman didn't give this speech until ~1967, and Jerry Muller didn't teach this until even later -- but Jews know how to find niches and exploit the 'rules' to their benefit -- hell, Milton WROTE the income tax rules! Damn right he knows where the loopholes are, he -- or one of us -- put them there --; and Jews know when to get into a business and when to get out, and we always have a back-up plan. Our man Dennis Ross has had China on the back burner for almost ten years -- damn fine coordination going on to keep this sting going this long.

    Right now, right here in 1940, for instance, one of our Talmudic pals has a gleam in his eye that's gonna produce a Sam Shama. He'll come from a family that milked er, took advantage of opportunities in Austria, til they ran dry; then exploited opportunities in USA, but they're gonna go bust -- oh -- oh -- don't worry, Franklin: USA will not implode in your lifetime, guar -- an -- teed: we can usually run one of these pyramids for 50 years, easily.

    Back to this Shama guy -- he's got the con down pat -- first he studied it, then worked it a number of times himself. Apparently he doesn't see any more opportunities in the USA -- where he ostensibly lives -- so he's working deals for Israel with India.

    See, that's how it works, FDR.

    But here's the thing: USA is one of our biggest heists. We've been able to knock over other countries after the con went sour -- you know, like Egypt, and Persia, and Poland, Germany, Russia -- when we leave, we tend to do the Exodus thing -- kill 'em off, otherwise they might set the next Mark wise.
    Not sure if or how we can kill off all you USAians -- there are a lot of you.

    We might run the Tower of Babel routine: confuse the hell out of your population; set one group against the other; debase your women and cuckold your men.

    Too bad you won't be around to see how one of our guys -- Benjamin Netanyahu -- he's a pro's pro, FDR, you'd like him -- Anyway, Bibi's Talmudic task was to get the US Congress and its box-o-rocks leader, George Bush, to wage war in Iraq -- Step Two in the scheme to fragment the Villa's neighborhood. So Bibi's schmoozing this House committee; Dan Burton is licking his balls -- Burton had no daddy; he must have looked on Bibi as a father-figure or something.

    But Dennis Kucinich -- little guy; you'd never expect him to be gutsy -- Kucinich says to Bibi, "You know I admire & respect you, Mr. Netanyahu, but you said there were several states that were "terrorists," including Iran. Would you take down Iraq and THEN Iran? So what would you do about Iran?

    So here's the punchline, Franklin: Bibi says to Dennis: "There are tens of thousands of satellite dishes in Iran. We'll beam in Hollywood television shows and movies; make young Iranians pine for La Dolce Vita -- the babes, the swimming pools, fancy clothes -- you know, all that stuff the devil promised Jesus in the desert. " That's subversive!" smirked Bibi.

    Burton and most of the other congress critters tittered. The dumb fucks. It didn't occur to them that their own children had been "subverted" by those same Hollywood seduction devices. America's children: take 'em for a test drive, see if USA will tolerate Weimar longer than Germany tolerated Weimar. See if they even notice. https://www.c-span.org/video/?172612-1/israeli-perspective-conflict-iraq

    Gotta go now, Franklin; I've got a call scheduled with Winston -- you do know I have a direct line to Churchill, right? And Wendell needs more stroking -- damn but that guy's insecure -- I suppose the New York high life we've planted him in has gone to his head.

    See ya 'round, Franklin. If you see Baruch, tell him I said L'haim or whatever. But I wouldn't drink tea with him if I were you -- Did'ya ever notice how many of his good friends end up dead?

    , @Sherman
    I work for a foreign-based multinational that has huge operations in Israel.

    As I noted it's great that Israel has all these billionaires supporting it.

    , @Art
    Very heartening indeed to see so much international outpouring of felicity for the two allied nations. (US/Israel)

    As Sam always does - he is putting lipstick on a pig.

    In truth, he is talking about globalist Jew money lashing up contracts with the wealthy of other nations (they will regret it).

    Big Jew money is king. The US and Israel are related - they are both run and controlled by Big Jew globalist money. The US Deep State and the Israeli Deep State both dance to Jew money and Jew media.

    The Jew central banking system is starting to crack – Sam is going to ride it into the ground – then move. That is the Jew way.

    Think Peace --- Art

    p.s. Sam will be cheerful, discounting reality to the end.
    , @anon
    Israel is losing American and European citizen,activist,churches,student , academics . It is still dependent on the elites those who are bribed and are frightened .
    India supports Israel because it has inherent anti Muslim tendencies India also is heavily influenced by the American Indian diaspora who copy follow and seek support from Israeli Zionist . To some extent same is true for Nigeria and Burma . S Korea or Japan are Singapore are different They don't subsidize Israel . They treat as doing nothing but American bid in the bigger scheme of things. They get their marching orders from US .

    Let's also recap - 2-3 yrs ago, entire Zionist outfits of different lengths and widths were floating the idea of moving away from American sphere and cozy up to China and India. Tablet magazine and Jerusalem Post were so angry with Obama's nuclear deal, passivity to Syrian war and reluctance to put pressure on marginalized Palestinian that they almost lost their minds .

    , @henry_bowman
    Sam, better you gifted Bibles (the word of God) than the Talmud (the word of man) and you might have had an eternal impact by doing so on some. Jesus was a Jew. Do you know Him? Shalom
    , @renfro
    ''The Tatas and the Adanis [prominent business families in India] have in fact pledged their long-term support for projects involving Israel and the US. Likewise in Korea and Japan. Very heartening indeed to see so much international outpouring of felicity for the two allied nations''

    Oh please...lol ..where you gonna be when the US revolts and Israel's gets dropped?

    We know all about the Israel and India alliance and how it came about. India wanted influence in the US to help raise it out of its muddy gutters so Israel approached India with the only thing of real value Israel has to offer any other country--which is its jewish lobby's influence in the US congress...in exchange India would ally with Israel.

    And of course India's Modi and his Hindus are screaming Muslim haters.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  66. geokat62 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 5:33 pm GMT
    @Douglas Jack
    Philip Giraldi, "The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians" AND to establish a colonial world head office for perpetual human slavery to 'exogenous' (Latin 'other-generated') Talmudic colonial dominance in a 'roughly' (I mean 'compassionless') geographic centre of the African, European & Asian land mass.
    The schizophrenic psychopathic madness of privileged institutionalized wannabee submissives to oligarch trickledown moneys has led the colonial genocide of 1/2 billion people just over the past 500 years including 100 million people in Africa, 100 million in the Americas, 100 million in the far-east & Australia, 100 million in the Middle-east. Oligarchs follow a descendancy of 7000 years of colonial destruction.
    Mass genocide is financed by a Finance-Media-Education-Military-Industrial-Legislative-Complex. The complex is headed by 3 trillionaire ($ = # seconds in 32,000 years) oligarch Windsor, Rothschild & Vatican aristocrats with their whole trickledown apparatus of 1000s of billionaires & their submissive 1000s of multimillionaires. These families are the majority share holders of the privately held US-Federal-Reserve, Bank-of-England & Bank-of-International-Settlements who in turn own the World-Bank & IMF. Trillionaires print our moneys, own our politicians & decide all significant policy. Inevitably 'policy' for these despondent boarding-school-raised institutionalized psychopaths is war, weapons, munitions, Oded-Yinon-Plan inspired Arab-Spring, destabilization of perceived opponents & totally damaging nuclear-power, GMO-agriculture, damaging-microwave-communications, population-thinning & biosphere plus human collapse.
    Humanity can only regain our 'indigenous' (L 'self-generating') sovereignty pro-actively from the bottom-up, but then again only if we learn about our suppressed plentiful, abundant, peaceful, biosphere-aligned indigenous 'community' (L 'com' = 'together' + 'munus' = 'gift-or-service') heritage of 100s of 1000s of years. www.indigenecommunity.info

    ‘exogenous’ (Latin ‘other-generated’)

    Actually, “exogenous” is a Greek term. It means “originated externally”:

    exogenous, from exo- (< Greek, combining form of éxō outside) + -gène (< Greek -genēs born)

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  67. L.K says:
    November 14, 2017 at 5:37 pm GMT
    @MEexpert

    Muslim Jihadists have been waging war against humanity since Muhammad in the 600s AD so they are just getting taste of their own medicine via the IDF and a very small one at that.
     
    If you don't know anything about the Islamic history, especially, that during the time of Muhammad (PBUH), you shouldn't post stupid comments like this.

    During the early days of Islam there were Jews and Christians living in the city of Medinah. Jews, as is their nature, always caused mischief against the Muslims and were fought against. After more than 1400 years, there are still Jews, Christians and other sects living in the Middle East. Muslims did not exterminate them.

    Muslims ruled India for more than 800 years. If they were as murderous as you claim there would not be a single Hindu left in India. So please get your facts straight before copying the Zionist propaganda.

    MExpert to Clyde “So please get your facts straight before copying the Zionist propaganda.”

    That is impossible, MExpert, as Clyde IS a zionist propagandist shill and sad little liar.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  68. geokat62 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 5:52 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Very heartening indeed to see so much international outpouring of felicity for the two allied nations.

    Heartening, indeed. At this rate, the brutal occupation can continue indefinitely.

    Tell me something, would you have considered it heartening if there had been “so much international outpouring of felicity for the two allied nations,” Germany and Italy, during WWII?

    Ethics of Sam Shama: the ends justify the means.

    Why not fess up to it? I’ll tell you why, because it would undercut the moral arguments against the holocaust.

    In Shama’s world anything goes… until things go against his people.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  69. Greg Bacon says: • Website
    November 14, 2017 at 5:55 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Another BIG donor to Zionist genocide and terror at the “Friends of Harvey Weinstein Gala for Apartheid Israel” was the Founder and President of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein and his wife, Joelle, who donated SIX million shekels, er dollars to the spirit of Apartheid.

    What kind of job does a Rabbi have that he can afford to donate SIX million dollars or is he getting free money from his FED buddies to donate? We’ll never know, since the FED is adamantly against a serious audit.

    https://israelpalestinenews.org/los-angeles-gala-raises-53-8-million-israeli-soldiers-videos/

    Read More
    • Replies: @Z-man

    Another BIG donor to Zionist genocide and terror at the “Friends of Harvey Weinstein Gala for Apartheid Israel” was the Founder and President of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein and his wife, Joelle, who donated SIX million shekels, er dollars to the spirit of Apartheid.
     
    The Jew power structure is starting to crumble with all the sex crimes by their high profile 'leaders'. I noticed that anti American intervention editorials were placed in normally pro cabalist/Neocon defense publications like 'Defense News'. So Good News!!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  70. c matt says:
    November 14, 2017 at 5:59 pm GMT
    @MEexpert

    Muslim Jihadists have been waging war against humanity since Muhammad in the 600s AD so they are just getting taste of their own medicine via the IDF and a very small one at that.
     
    If you don't know anything about the Islamic history, especially, that during the time of Muhammad (PBUH), you shouldn't post stupid comments like this.

    During the early days of Islam there were Jews and Christians living in the city of Medinah. Jews, as is their nature, always caused mischief against the Muslims and were fought against. After more than 1400 years, there are still Jews, Christians and other sects living in the Middle East. Muslims did not exterminate them.

    Muslims ruled India for more than 800 years. If they were as murderous as you claim there would not be a single Hindu left in India. So please get your facts straight before copying the Zionist propaganda.

    Muslims did not exterminate them

    Of course not – if they exterminate them, from whom would they steal and use as target practice?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  71. TimeToWakeUPAmerica says:
    November 14, 2017 at 6:02 pm GMT

    Look. It was Rothschild $$ that created the State of Israel, FOR THE FIRST TIME, EVER, in historic PALESTINE (1948). That is ALL you really need to know. (Hint: Israel’s “money-machine” is the ZION-ist global central banking system: the BIS/IMF/World Bank/ECB/”Federal” “Reserve”/SWIFT payment system.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  72. ChuckOrloski says:
    November 14, 2017 at 6:08 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete

    However, I never knew of him being particularly active in Jewish or Israeli philanthropic activities.

    Anyway, I’m glad to know one of the wealthiest men on the planet is supporting FIDF.
     

    So yer happy to see another example of the fact that wealth and intelligence offer little insurance against making stupid mistakes?

    Or are you happy to see that wealth doesn't necessarily protect against shakedowns?

    Or does he think it's a tithe? Or what?

    Are you happy to see that he's contributing to one of the worst anti-Semitic states on the planet? Explain.

    What meaning do the following have in this context? Explain.


    1A name is chosen above great wealth; good favor over silver and gold.

    2A rich man and a poor man were visited upon; the Lord is the Maker of them all.

    Mishlei - Proverbs - Chapter 22
    http://www.chabad.org/library/bible_cdo/aid/16393/jewish/Chapter-22.htm
     
    Or maybe he's just humble?

    4In the wake of humility comes fear of the Lord, riches, honor, and life...
     

    To Sherman: “… or are you happy that wealth doesn’t necessarily protect against shakedowns?”

    Jacques,

    I will begin with an admission that I am seeking attention to a previously posted comment and “link” of mine. What me spoiled?

    But please consider the article by Spritzer (linked below) which delved into a topic which I sense could possibly parry Jewish billionaire political control and influence.

    Eh hem…, a Non-Lobby Aligned billionaire Media.

    http://newdemocracyworld.org/palestine/destroy.html

    Realistically, Jacques, I concede that my semi-hopeful mug is actually “shaken down” by a Israeli cruise missile launched Pie in the Drive by Corporate Media sky.

    Thank you and I trust what I wrote here does not distract from the reality P.G. has once again provided to us.

    Selah US and Them.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  73. SolontoCroesus says:
    November 14, 2017 at 6:24 pm GMT • 400 Words
    @jacques sheete
    PG is correct. It's genocide. PG did not say exterminate. But we all know who likes to play with and permute words to suit themselves.

    Anyway...


    Article II: In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:
    (a) Killing members of the group;
    (b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;
    (c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;
    (d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;
    (e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.
    Source: Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (relevant links)

    Adopted by Resolution 260 (III) A of the U.N. General Assembly on 9 December 1948.
    Entry into force: 12 January 1951. http://www.preventgenocide.org/law/convention/text.htm
     

    Ironically, jacques sheete, or maybe not so ironic, this version of “genocide” was forced upon UN by Jewish groups who did not think Lemkin’s definition focused tightly enough on Jews and alleged Holocaust.
    here’s an interesting read: http://www.dirkmoses.com/uploads/7/3/8/2/7382125/moses_lemkin_culture.pdf

    If you kill a people’s culture — even if the physical people still walk the earth — has a genocide been committed?
    I think Yes, a genocide has been committed.*
    And contrary to German_reader’s claim, P.G.’s use of “genocide” with reference to Palestinians is without question appropriate: Palestinians have these choices:
    submit to Jewish domination –politically, militarily, economically;
    leave
    die slowly or less slowly.

    But there is NO option under which Palestinians, on their “indigenous” land, can conduct their lives by their own rules, cultural customs, military protection and economic system.

    Same as Germany, above.
    Not too much different from what is being implemented in USA.


    * If Lemkin’s standard is applied to Jews, then what occurred in Europe was an “anti-genocide” — those Jews whom Zionists viewed as “acceptable human material” for the “new Jew” (see
    Arthur Ruppin and the Production of the Modern Hebrew Culture by Etan Bloom, Tel Aviv University) were assisted to migrate to Palestine (and to US, a kind of waiting room and source for the “great expenditure of money” that Pinsker foresaw would be required). See more at ***).

    Far more Jews were being persecuted in in Poland, Russia and Rumania than in Germany 1933; they were left to their own devices by Brandeis. Rabbi Wise wrote in his Letters: “L.D. B. was more bitter about the boycott, saying the economic extermination of 600,000 [German Jews] is worse than Pogroms involving 60 lives.” (Wise, “Letters,” p. 220)

    btw — Those who take Giraldi to task for using the word “genocide” to describe practices and intentions toward the Palestinians — what have you to say about Brandeis’s use of the word “extermination” to describe the migration — that he demanded — of German Jews from Germany in Feb. 1933? Was Brandeis more concerned with economic matters or with physical survival?

    *** The earliest zionist leaders viewed “assimilation” to be a traitorous act:

    For Smolenskin Jews never ceased to be a nation, and to him the Jew who sought refuge in assimilation was nothing less than a traitor. He was thus the forerunner of Pinsker, and of Herzl a decade later. http://www.gutenberg.org/files/15921/15921-h/15921-h.htm

    Thus, if it is “traitorous” for a Jew to voluntarily surrender his cultural distinctiveness, then it is not unreasonable to call it “culturecide” — or “genocide” to force a person or peoples, under extreme prejudice, to surrender his cultural distinctiveness.

  74. RobinG says:
    @Sam Shama
    I recently returned from a business trip to Asia [S. Korea, Japan and India]. In all of those nations, I was profoundly moved by their identification with, and knowledge of, difficulties faced by the United States and Israel. I had carried with me abridged versions of the Talmud which I gifted to prospective business partners, all of whom expressed their great delight!

    The Tatas and the Adanis [prominent business families in India] have in fact pledged their long-term support for projects involving Israel and the US. Likewise in Korea and Japan. Very heartening indeed to see so much international outpouring of felicity for the two allied nations.

    http://www.jpost.com/Business-and-Innovation/Indian-billionaire-Ratan-Tata-to-attend-Israeli-auto-tech-conference-506971

    At last, the safe return of our resident Hebrew reader! This 1991 interview of Andrew and Leslie Cockburn cites a text that is only available in Hebrew, the memoir of (Israel Neior, sp?) military aide to the Israeli PM. He relates that on June 3, 1967, Mossad chief Meir Amit returned from Washington with US endorsement of Israeli first strike. @32min.-34min. – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqzvXCzXZg8
    Dangerous Liaisons: Israel & The CIA

    Of course, this refutes the long held myth that Israel was attacked in ’67. But OTOH, the revelation of US complicity (for Cold War, not religious reasons) diminishes the Jew-bashing rhetoric of those who refuse to acknowledge that there are many wheels turning at once. It would be nice to get confirmation -and corroboration- of this memoir. Not that there isn’t already evidence of Israel’s initiating the attack, but I hadn’t previously heard of the US green light. Perhaps that will motivate you.

    Hi Robin,
    Safe - and sound I might add, thank you :) . I'll have to find this memoir [of the PM's aide] referred to in Cockburn's interview. As a historical matter, Israel's was indeed the first strike, responding to a concerted Arab mobilisation and, as always, political opportunism and a confluence of interests were marginally contributory to the war at large.
  75. The David Recurrance says:
    Thank you, once again, Phillip.
    There are so few left with the balls to simply state the facts.

    I am on chapter 11. of “The Controversy of Zion” by Douglas Reed (available at: http://www.controversyofzion.info/Controversybook/reeedcontrov.pdf )

    I am horrified that the cycle, following a very, very well established trend over twenty-five centuries continues, incredibly obviously, right before the eyes of the unsuspecting plurality of mankind.

    All of the people who attend these fund-raisers should be aggressively boycotted… but… that might be against the law?!
    Uh oh!

    Why?

    There is no way out of the ugly mess that will be required to throw off the parasite.
    Unfortunately, the host is very, very weakened.
    It is sad.

    Thank you for bringing this obvious, yet still hidden, fact to the attention of the readers here.

  76. anonymous says: • Disclaimer
    @ISmellBagels
    Populations under great stress have high birthrates. Israel would have long ago killed Palestinians to extinction if there wasn't consequences that they know EVEN THEY would have to face, even with unconditional US protection.support from a corrupted American political system.

    if there wasn’t consequences that they know EVEN THEY would have to face

    Exactly! The zioscum are only restrained by what the world will allow them to get away with.

  77. anonymous says: • Disclaimer
    @SolontoCroesus
    The Saudi Tyrant's Devilish Plan - Sell Out Palestine For War On Iran
    http://www.moonofalabama.org/2017/11/the-saudi-tyrants-devilish-plan-sell-out-palestine-for-war-on-iran.html

    An internal Saudi memorandum, leaked to the Lebanese paper Al-Akbar, reveals its major elements. . . .

    According to the memo the Saudis are ready to give up on the Palestinian right of return. They forfeit Palestinian sovereignty over Jerusalem and no longer insist of the status of a full state for the Palestinians. In return they ask for a U.S.-Saudi-Israeli (military) alliance against their perceived enemy on the eastern side of the Persian Gulf.

    . . . Netanyahu and Trump’s "shared personal assistant, wunderkind Jared Kushner", is the point men in these negotiations. He made at least three trips to Saudi Arabia this year, the last one very recently.
     

    I have no love for Iran, but given what the bastard royal-scum are doing in Yemen and their others connivances with the evil imperialists and zioscum… a pox on their “house.”

    I hope the Saudis bring their version of the guillotine to those scum.

  78. Mark Green says:
    @Sloopyjoe
    What does the Israeli Money Machine buy?

    Israeli Control of USSA Politicians
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuEO2rTmbTE&feature=youtu.be

    TREASONOUS USSA Political Whores who may need a little necking stretching
    http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/dual-citizens-israel-congress.jpg

    Internet crackdown
    http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/the-internet-crackdown-begins-u-s-senator-al-franken-wants-google-facebook-and-twitter-to-censor-political-speech

    Israel campaigns against global free speech
    https://alethonews.wordpress.com/2014/11/15/israel-campaigns-against-global-free-speech/

    Warmongering psychopath and Neo-con CIA whore McCain
    http://theduran.com/isis-supporting-us-senator-john-mccain-blasts-trump-putin-and-assad-in-one-tweet/

    Israel instructs diplomats to support Saudis
    http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/11/israel-instructs-diplomats-support-saudis-cable-171110134749905.html

    Inbreeding takes its toll over time
    http://www.timesofisrael.com/ashkenazi-jews-descend-from-350-people-study-finds/

    Let's try to again rewrite history to fool the Goyim
    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-israel-archaeology/archaeologists-vs-robbers-in-israels-race-to-find-ancient-scrolls-idUSKCN0YO17J

    Scientist reveal Jewish historys forgotten Turkic roots
    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/archaeology/scientists-reveal-jewish-historys-forgotten-turkish-roots-a6992076.html

    The Outhouse of Saud: Its Jewish origin and installation by the British Crown
    http://themillenniumreport.com/2015/12/the-house-of-saud-its-jewish-origin-and-installation-by-the-british-crown/

    Al Saud is proud of being Jewish
    http://en.abna24.com/service/iran/archive/2016/06/18/760877/story.html

    Israel: A nation founded upon a monumental LIE
    http://www.theeventchronicle.com/study/israel-a-nation-founded-upon-a-monumental-lie/

    Behind the Balfour Declaration
    http://www.ihr.org/jhr/v06/v06p389_John.html

    These should be enough for now.

    I guess I'm just being "Anti-Semitic". NOT.

    The above list of senators and congressmen holding dual US citizenship with Israel is not entirely accurate. Bernie Sanders, for instance, denies being a dual citizen. And there are others.

    But the deep conflict-of-interest that all Zionist Jews have concerning Israel is nevertheless real. That fuzzy fact must be recognized even if many of these powerful Zionist Jews do not physically possess an Israel passport.

    Mark,

    I can not prove whether Sanders is or is not an Israeli citizen. There should be not doubt that the Hildebeast camp rigged the election against him. And that Sanders is bigly on Socialism. Also, let's not forget his wife's Vermont issues. He seems to be a big supporter of Israel, though visibly not as the PTB wishes him to be. Therefore, the torpedo.

    Here is the heavily Jewish CNN's fake news segment during the DNC run off where Sanders repeated the blatantly false Holohoax Scam. Strike out in my book.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7r5FINbFLM

    This is no different than that historical retard Ben Carson saying that the Ancient Egyptian Pyramids were used to store grain. This neurosurgeon needs to be lobotomized.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fhol3WdB4QU

    BTW I didn't support any of the choices available for puppet prez, since ALL were comprised.
  79. Z-man says:
    @Greg Bacon
    Another BIG donor to Zionist genocide and terror at the "Friends of Harvey Weinstein Gala for Apartheid Israel" was the Founder and President of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein and his wife, Joelle, who donated SIX million shekels, er dollars to the spirit of Apartheid.

    What kind of job does a Rabbi have that he can afford to donate SIX million dollars or is he getting free money from his FED buddies to donate? We'll never know, since the FED is adamantly against a serious audit.

    https://israelpalestinenews.org/los-angeles-gala-raises-53-8-million-israeli-soldiers-videos/

    Another BIG donor to Zionist genocide and terror at the “Friends of Harvey Weinstein Gala for Apartheid Israel” was the Founder and President of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein and his wife, Joelle, who donated SIX million shekels, er dollars to the spirit of Apartheid.

    The Jew power structure is starting to crumble with all the sex crimes by their high profile ‘leaders’. I noticed that anti American intervention editorials were placed in normally pro cabalist/Neocon defense publications like ‘Defense News’. So Good News!!

  80. wayfarer says:
    Hollywood Jewish royalty was thick on the ground, the grub was strictly kosher and billionaires competed to see who could give the most to such a worthy cause. The 1,200 attendees at the Beverly Hilton Hotel donated a record $53.8 million, …

    source: http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/israels-money-machine/

    Seems as if this would’ve been a real “soft target” for “terrorists.” If “terrorists” were able to take out three steel reinforced concrete skyscrapers on 9/11, certainly …

    Oh wait a second, ignore that.

    These are the terrorists!

    source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soft_target
    source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_on_Terror

    “ Real Cost of the War on Terror “

    “ How Expensive is the War on Terror? “

  81. anonymous says: • Disclaimer
    @Sam Shama
    I recently returned from a business trip to Asia [S. Korea, Japan and India]. In all of those nations, I was profoundly moved by their identification with, and knowledge of, difficulties faced by the United States and Israel. I had carried with me abridged versions of the Talmud which I gifted to prospective business partners, all of whom expressed their great delight!

    The Tatas and the Adanis [prominent business families in India] have in fact pledged their long-term support for projects involving Israel and the US. Likewise in Korea and Japan. Very heartening indeed to see so much international outpouring of felicity for the two allied nations.

    http://www.jpost.com/Business-and-Innovation/Indian-billionaire-Ratan-Tata-to-attend-Israeli-auto-tech-conference-506971

    It has been foretold that the super-rich would be among the first to enter the worst recesses of Hell. I can easily imagine the Tatas and Adanis in that queue.

    Ultimately, support of such heathens, uber-rich as they may be, is of little consequence, because IsraHell is a truly cursed entity.

  82. Moi says:
    Now ya know who owns you, baby.

  83. SolontoCroesus says:
    @Sam Shama
    I recently returned from a business trip to Asia [S. Korea, Japan and India]. In all of those nations, I was profoundly moved by their identification with, and knowledge of, difficulties faced by the United States and Israel. I had carried with me abridged versions of the Talmud which I gifted to prospective business partners, all of whom expressed their great delight!

    The Tatas and the Adanis [prominent business families in India] have in fact pledged their long-term support for projects involving Israel and the US. Likewise in Korea and Japan. Very heartening indeed to see so much international outpouring of felicity for the two allied nations.

    http://www.jpost.com/Business-and-Innovation/Indian-billionaire-Ratan-Tata-to-attend-Israeli-auto-tech-conference-506971

    Who’s dumber, Sam Shama for thinking he/his tribe can pull the same scam again and again and again, or the suckers in India, Korea, etc. who are seduced by his Talmudic pyramid scheme?

    Felix Frankfurter was the only person and the last person with whom FDR discussed running for a third term. Frankfurter encouraged him to go for it. You can almost hear the conversation:
    “Stick with me, I’ll make you great; your country will enjoy vast wealth and prosperity. It won’t cost you a cent — the Fed Reserve bank will print money. My sidekick Henry Morgenthau will shake down your citizenry for tax dollars, and we’ll get Daffy Duck to mouth off like a New York Jew and sell bonds.
    You’ve got an excess of young men with no place to go; we’ll thin that herd for you. A relatively small investment will buy Stalin’s thugs to mop up the Germans — that’s what we really want to happen: our top guy hates those Huns; wipe ‘em out for us, Franklin, except for their smartest scientists.

    You’ll be a hero, Franklin — monuments, libraries, you name it. Prosperity will roll over the land — yoll be long-dead before the pyramid scheme goes bust.

    Don’t worry about us Jews, Franklin; we know how to take care of ourselves. Y’know — well, you don’t know because Milton Friedman didn’t give this speech until ~1967, and Jerry Muller didn’t teach this until even later — but Jews know how to find niches and exploit the ‘rules’ to their benefit — hell, Milton WROTE the income tax rules! Damn right he knows where the loopholes are, he — or one of us — put them there –; and Jews know when to get into a business and when to get out, and we always have a back-up plan. Our man Dennis Ross has had China on the back burner for almost ten years — damn fine coordination going on to keep this sting going this long.

    Right now, right here in 1940, for instance, one of our Talmudic pals has a gleam in his eye that’s gonna produce a Sam Shama. He’ll come from a family that milked er, took advantage of opportunities in Austria, til they ran dry; then exploited opportunities in USA, but they’re gonna go bust — oh — oh — don’t worry, Franklin: USA will not implode in your lifetime, guar — an — teed: we can usually run one of these pyramids for 50 years, easily.

    Back to this Shama guy — he’s got the con down pat — first he studied it, then worked it a number of times himself. Apparently he doesn’t see any more opportunities in the USA — where he ostensibly lives — so he’s working deals for Israel with India.

    See, that’s how it works, FDR.

    But here’s the thing: USA is one of our biggest heists. We’ve been able to knock over other countries after the con went sour — you know, like Egypt, and Persia, and Poland, Germany, Russia — when we leave, we tend to do the Exodus thing — kill ‘em off, otherwise they might set the next Mark wise.
    Not sure if or how we can kill off all you USAians — there are a lot of you.

    We might run the Tower of Babel routine: confuse the hell out of your population; set one group against the other; debase your women and cuckold your men.

    Too bad you won’t be around to see how one of our guys — Benjamin Netanyahu — he’s a pro’s pro, FDR, you’d like him — Anyway, Bibi’s Talmudic task was to get the US Congress and its box-o-rocks leader, George Bush, to wage war in Iraq — Step Two in the scheme to fragment the Villa’s neighborhood. So Bibi’s schmoozing this House committee; Dan Burton is licking his balls — Burton had no daddy; he must have looked on Bibi as a father-figure or something.

    But Dennis Kucinich — little guy; you’d never expect him to be gutsy — Kucinich says to Bibi, “You know I admire & respect you, Mr. Netanyahu, but you said there were several states that were “terrorists,” including Iran. Would you take down Iraq and THEN Iran? So what would you do about Iran?

    So here’s the punchline, Franklin: Bibi says to Dennis: “There are tens of thousands of satellite dishes in Iran. We’ll beam in Hollywood television shows and movies; make young Iranians pine for La Dolce Vita — the babes, the swimming pools, fancy clothes — you know, all that stuff the devil promised Jesus in the desert. ” That’s subversive!” smirked Bibi.

    Burton and most of the other congress critters tittered. The dumb fucks. It didn’t occur to them that their own children had been “subverted” by those same Hollywood seduction devices. America’s children: take ‘em for a test drive, see if USA will tolerate Weimar longer than Germany tolerated Weimar. See if they even notice. https://www.c-span.org/video/?172612-1/israeli-perspective-conflict-iraq

    Gotta go now, Franklin; I’ve got a call scheduled with Winston — you do know I have a direct line to Churchill, right? And Wendell needs more stroking — damn but that guy’s insecure — I suppose the New York high life we’ve planted him in has gone to his head.

    See ya ’round, Franklin. If you see Baruch, tell him I said L’haim or whatever. But I wouldn’t drink tea with him if I were you — Did’ya ever notice how many of his good friends end up dead?

    Read More
    Do you know how unhinged you sound? It's a big world, a world where co-operation and industry grow with each day. The US economy grows steadily as evidenced by economic measures. We have our problems stemming from inequality and lopsided regulations - nothing that cannot be fixed. But to read your words is to witness the degradation of a mind forced to bounce inside an echo chamber.

    I'm afraid the struggle to write a fictional account of a conversation shows through the cracks rather uncomfortably. It fell flat at the end as expected. You need to travel the world; trips to Iran don't quite qualify.

  84. edNels says:
    @Philip Giraldi
    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.

    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.

    Well that is pretty brutish and not an easy sell, so to smooth it over a little, some work needs to be done on perceptions. So it would behove certain parties to place an emphasis on the positive, so to speak.

    How about to go back to an old idea like ”Settlement” of lands.

    Settlements can be created in lands that are… (here’s the tricky part:) available, or ”new”, or spoils of war, or newly ”discovered”, etc. Meaning Lands not ascribed as belonging to, or previously occupied, thus: a v a i l a b l e for this purpose.

    So it is fundamental to extinguish and banish any reference to designations that undermine the definition.

    If there was no occupants of a land, it could be settled, vs cleared out and Resettled!

    So every effort is to make the land vacant over a time, and like in magic tricks, it depends on the (suspension of disbelief) of the worlds cognizant to go along and to eventually simply forget that there ever were occupants of the land who had to be disappeared!

    So the shift is on settlement, building, expanding, (and bigger plans too!) while simply ignoring the slow methodical eradication and removal, and dispersal of the original long forgotten (mythological inhabitants.)

    INOW’s incrementalism, not anything too brutal or monumental as to cause a stir, but a careful slow removal process, and someday, presto!

    Read More
    Jews are basically doing everything to the Palestinians that they claim Hitler did to them.
    Its almost like the whole holowcaust narrative is a projection of their own sins onto the Germans, eh?
    I guess if you can do this to a chicken, why not to the great Teutonic race?

  86. Charles Pewitt says:
    Israel uses the US military as muscle. The plutocrats who run the American Empire make sure that the politician puppets in the US Congress do everything they can for the advancement of Israel’s national interest. The treasonous rat politicians such as Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, John McCain and Mitch McConnell put the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States.

    Plutocrat Jews such as Sheldon Adelson and Paul Singer have bought US politicians like common street whores. Adelson and Singer pay the US politicians to favor Israel over the United States. Jews such as Sheldon Adelson and Paul Singer do not give a damn about what is in the best interests of the United States; Adelson and Singer bribe our politicians to put the interests of Israel ahead of the United States.

    Sheldon Adelson and Paul Singer also push nation-wrecking mass immigration for the United States. Adelson and Singer do not want mass immigration to demographically transform Israel though. Adelson and Singer are actively engaged in demographic warfare against the European Christian ancestral core of the United States. Adelson and Singer are plutocrat Jews who have declared war against the White Christian Core of the United States.

  87. Sherman says:
    @Sam Shama
    I recently returned from a business trip to Asia [S. Korea, Japan and India]. In all of those nations, I was profoundly moved by their identification with, and knowledge of, difficulties faced by the United States and Israel. I had carried with me abridged versions of the Talmud which I gifted to prospective business partners, all of whom expressed their great delight!

    The Tatas and the Adanis [prominent business families in India] have in fact pledged their long-term support for projects involving Israel and the US. Likewise in Korea and Japan. Very heartening indeed to see so much international outpouring of felicity for the two allied nations.

    http://www.jpost.com/Business-and-Innovation/Indian-billionaire-Ratan-Tata-to-attend-Israeli-auto-tech-conference-506971

    I work for a foreign-based multinational that has huge operations in Israel.

    As I noted it’s great that Israel has all these billionaires supporting it.

    As I noted it’s great that Israel has all these billionaires supporting it.

     

    That may be an "anti-Semitic" statement.

    In contrast, this may be more accurate.

    King Solomon, wisest — as well as wealthiest — of all men, wrote, “…the satiety of the rich man does not let him sleep” (Koheles 5:11). We may have all the holdings, stock options, investments, assets etc. to make us blessed on paper (at least so sayeth the IRS), but are we truly blessed? Statistically, are the lives of the rich and famous more productive, prosperous, and just happier than that of the modest laborer? If anything, a few other choice remarks of the Rabbis come to mind: “One who has one hundred wants two hundred” (Koheles Rabbah 1:34); “One who loves money will not be satisfied with money” (Koheles 5:9); “One who increases possessions increases worry” (earlier, 2:8

    https://torah.org/learning/pirkei-avos-chapter4-1b/
     
    , @Anon
    If you accept realpolitik relativism - and you obviously do - then the popular memes of anti-Semitism and holocaust are not applicable anymore.
    Israel used to ride a high horse of victimhood and moral superiority. This pretense looks funny now, considering Israeli policies in Palestine and Syria and considering the (a)morality of ziocons and other ardent Israel-firsters both in the US and UK.
    Let's recapitulate: Israelis are no different from other people, including their Middle Eastern cousins of Islamic persuasion.
    Here is little reality call for you, Sherman: https://www.timesofisrael.com/is-israel-becoming-a-mafia-state/
    "...the massive growth of organized crime in Israel over the past ten years, as well as the fact that Israel has become one of the world’s leading exporters of investment scams, stealing an estimated $5 billion to $10 billion per year from victims worldwide. Despite the fact that Israeli police recently announced that these investment scams are largely run by organized crime, which has grown to “monstrous proportions” as a consequence of little to no law enforcement for years, the Israeli government, parliament and authorities have to date proved unwilling or unable to shut them down, in part because these fraudulent industries have a powerful lobby in the Knesset." - In short, the fraud is systematic.
    You are grabbing at straws of your tribal exceptionality.
  88. Sam Shama says:
    @RobinG
    At last, the safe return of our resident Hebrew reader! This 1991 interview of Andrew and Leslie Cockburn cites a text that is only available in Hebrew, the memoir of (Israel Neior, sp?) military aide to the Israeli PM. He relates that on June 3, 1967, Mossad chief Meir Amit returned from Washington with US endorsement of Israeli first strike. @32min.-34min. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqzvXCzXZg8
    Dangerous Liaisons: Israel & The CIA

    Of course, this refutes the long held myth that Israel was attacked in '67. But OTOH, the revelation of US complicity (for Cold War, not religious reasons) diminishes the Jew-bashing rhetoric of those who refuse to acknowledge that there are many wheels turning at once. It would be nice to get confirmation -and corroboration- of this memoir. Not that there isn't already evidence of Israel's initiating the attack, but I hadn't previously heard of the US green light. Perhaps that will motivate you.

    Hi Robin,
    Safe – and sound I might add, thank you :) . I’ll have to find this memoir [of the PM's aide] referred to in Cockburn’s interview. As a historical matter, Israel’s was indeed the first strike, responding to a concerted Arab mobilisation and, as always, political opportunism and a confluence of interests were marginally contributory to the war at large.

    Yes, concerted mobilizations are menacing. Like the NATO tank convoy through Eastern Europe, or the US joint operations with South Korea including fly-overs of DPRK.

    Safe and sound is good. Back in the 60's, many young people had a romanticized vision of the sub-continent: peace, love, sitar music and India Imports cotton clothing. Now, I perceive a Hell-hole of farmer suicide, intentional maiming, hazardous low-paid jobs, with a permanent elite crust - so grateful that the Moslems didn't kill off the fabulous Hindu caste system. For better or worse, USA is still the best place in the world.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  89. chris says:
    @Sloopyjoe
    What does the Israeli Money Machine buy?

    Israeli Control of USSA Politicians
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuEO2rTmbTE&feature=youtu.be

    TREASONOUS USSA Political Whores who may need a little necking stretching
    http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/dual-citizens-israel-congress.jpg

    Internet crackdown
    http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/the-internet-crackdown-begins-u-s-senator-al-franken-wants-google-facebook-and-twitter-to-censor-political-speech

    Israel campaigns against global free speech
    https://alethonews.wordpress.com/2014/11/15/israel-campaigns-against-global-free-speech/

    Warmongering psychopath and Neo-con CIA whore McCain
    http://theduran.com/isis-supporting-us-senator-john-mccain-blasts-trump-putin-and-assad-in-one-tweet/

    Israel instructs diplomats to support Saudis
    http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/11/israel-instructs-diplomats-support-saudis-cable-171110134749905.html

    Inbreeding takes its toll over time
    http://www.timesofisrael.com/ashkenazi-jews-descend-from-350-people-study-finds/

    Let's try to again rewrite history to fool the Goyim
    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-israel-archaeology/archaeologists-vs-robbers-in-israels-race-to-find-ancient-scrolls-idUSKCN0YO17J

    Scientist reveal Jewish historys forgotten Turkic roots
    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/archaeology/scientists-reveal-jewish-historys-forgotten-turkish-roots-a6992076.html

    The Outhouse of Saud: Its Jewish origin and installation by the British Crown
    http://themillenniumreport.com/2015/12/the-house-of-saud-its-jewish-origin-and-installation-by-the-british-crown/

    Al Saud is proud of being Jewish
    http://en.abna24.com/service/iran/archive/2016/06/18/760877/story.html

    Israel: A nation founded upon a monumental LIE
    http://www.theeventchronicle.com/study/israel-a-nation-founded-upon-a-monumental-lie/

    Behind the Balfour Declaration
    http://www.ihr.org/jhr/v06/v06p389_John.html

    These should be enough for now.

    I guess I'm just being "Anti-Semitic". NOT.

    The picture says that they have “dual loyalty” but I think that’s off by 50%.

    Which ones are off?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    November 14, 2017 at 8:26 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    Who's dumber, Sam Shama for thinking he/his tribe can pull the same scam again and again and again, or the suckers in India, Korea, etc. who are seduced by his Talmudic pyramid scheme?

    Felix Frankfurter was the only person and the last person with whom FDR discussed running for a third term. Frankfurter encouraged him to go for it. You can almost hear the conversation:
    "Stick with me, I'll make you great; your country will enjoy vast wealth and prosperity. It won't cost you a cent -- the Fed Reserve bank will print money. My sidekick Henry Morgenthau will shake down your citizenry for tax dollars, and we'll get Daffy Duck to mouth off like a New York Jew and sell bonds.
    You've got an excess of young men with no place to go; we'll thin that herd for you. A relatively small investment will buy Stalin's thugs to mop up the Germans -- that's what we really want to happen: our top guy hates those Huns; wipe 'em out for us, Franklin, except for their smartest scientists.

    You'll be a hero, Franklin -- monuments, libraries, you name it. Prosperity will roll over the land -- yoll be long-dead before the pyramid scheme goes bust.

    Don't worry about us Jews, Franklin; we know how to take care of ourselves. Y'know -- well, you don't know because Milton Friedman didn't give this speech until ~1967, and Jerry Muller didn't teach this until even later -- but Jews know how to find niches and exploit the 'rules' to their benefit -- hell, Milton WROTE the income tax rules! Damn right he knows where the loopholes are, he -- or one of us -- put them there --; and Jews know when to get into a business and when to get out, and we always have a back-up plan. Our man Dennis Ross has had China on the back burner for almost ten years -- damn fine coordination going on to keep this sting going this long.

    Right now, right here in 1940, for instance, one of our Talmudic pals has a gleam in his eye that's gonna produce a Sam Shama. He'll come from a family that milked er, took advantage of opportunities in Austria, til they ran dry; then exploited opportunities in USA, but they're gonna go bust -- oh -- oh -- don't worry, Franklin: USA will not implode in your lifetime, guar -- an -- teed: we can usually run one of these pyramids for 50 years, easily.

    Back to this Shama guy -- he's got the con down pat -- first he studied it, then worked it a number of times himself. Apparently he doesn't see any more opportunities in the USA -- where he ostensibly lives -- so he's working deals for Israel with India.

    See, that's how it works, FDR.

    But here's the thing: USA is one of our biggest heists. We've been able to knock over other countries after the con went sour -- you know, like Egypt, and Persia, and Poland, Germany, Russia -- when we leave, we tend to do the Exodus thing -- kill 'em off, otherwise they might set the next Mark wise.
    Not sure if or how we can kill off all you USAians -- there are a lot of you.

    We might run the Tower of Babel routine: confuse the hell out of your population; set one group against the other; debase your women and cuckold your men.

    Too bad you won't be around to see how one of our guys -- Benjamin Netanyahu -- he's a pro's pro, FDR, you'd like him -- Anyway, Bibi's Talmudic task was to get the US Congress and its box-o-rocks leader, George Bush, to wage war in Iraq -- Step Two in the scheme to fragment the Villa's neighborhood. So Bibi's schmoozing this House committee; Dan Burton is licking his balls -- Burton had no daddy; he must have looked on Bibi as a father-figure or something.

    But Dennis Kucinich -- little guy; you'd never expect him to be gutsy -- Kucinich says to Bibi, "You know I admire & respect you, Mr. Netanyahu, but you said there were several states that were "terrorists," including Iran. Would you take down Iraq and THEN Iran? So what would you do about Iran?

    So here's the punchline, Franklin: Bibi says to Dennis: "There are tens of thousands of satellite dishes in Iran. We'll beam in Hollywood television shows and movies; make young Iranians pine for La Dolce Vita -- the babes, the swimming pools, fancy clothes -- you know, all that stuff the devil promised Jesus in the desert. " That's subversive!" smirked Bibi.

    Burton and most of the other congress critters tittered. The dumb fucks. It didn't occur to them that their own children had been "subverted" by those same Hollywood seduction devices. America's children: take 'em for a test drive, see if USA will tolerate Weimar longer than Germany tolerated Weimar. See if they even notice. https://www.c-span.org/video/?172612-1/israeli-perspective-conflict-iraq

    Gotta go now, Franklin; I've got a call scheduled with Winston -- you do know I have a direct line to Churchill, right? And Wendell needs more stroking -- damn but that guy's insecure -- I suppose the New York high life we've planted him in has gone to his head.

    See ya 'round, Franklin. If you see Baruch, tell him I said L'haim or whatever. But I wouldn't drink tea with him if I were you -- Did'ya ever notice how many of his good friends end up dead?

    Do you know how unhinged you sound? It’s a big world, a world where co-operation and industry grow with each day. The US economy grows steadily as evidenced by economic measures. We have our problems stemming from inequality and lopsided regulations – nothing that cannot be fixed. But to read your words is to witness the degradation of a mind forced to bounce inside an echo chamber.

    I’m afraid the struggle to write a fictional account of a conversation shows through the cracks rather uncomfortably. It fell flat at the end as expected. You need to travel the world; trips to Iran don’t quite qualify.

    While you were gone PG went full frontal with “Jews are defiling our women.”

    Having already covered wearing a yellow star when in public, the only item left in the cupboard is an accusation of cannibalism in religious rituals.

    I leave it to you; I have been worn down.

    the current Weinstein scandals, apart from one non-Jewish homosexual actor who tried to molest a 14 year old boy, includes, insofar as I can tell, all Jewish males molesting only gentile women. So is Jewish part of the story or should we pretend that it did not happen that way? I note that the NYT and the rest of mainstream media prefer to see it as “white male dominance,” but is that really all it is? How do you tell the story without dishing up a plate of lies?

    https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comment-2060847

    https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comment-2060910

    , @ChuckOrloski
    The Maven Shama's articulate & arrogant perception advisory to SolontoCroesus: "You need to travel the world; trips to Iran don't quite qualify."

    To SolontoCroesus,

    (Zigh)

    Following is a video-link that will expand one's view of economic conditions in the Islamic Republic of Iran beyond that which Jewish billionaires prefer the majority of stay-at-home (struggling) American citizens never get to see.

    https://youtu.be/eMoFFlG5I24
    , @SolontoCroesus
    Speaking of unhinged -- Did Nikki Haley provide any introductions for you?

    wrt your assessment of the "unhinged" comment -- it would be more impressive if you pointed out the errors of fact, rather than play armchair Freud.

    re getting around in this old world -- yer right, it's time for SWMBO & Yours truly to board the plane ourselves rather that deliver or fetch the younguns from the airport (siblings favor ports & docks). They compete to cover the globe; pretty close to checking all the boxes, tho nobody's been to Maudes base in Antarctica.

  91. Art says:
    @Clyde

    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.
     
    This must be the most incompetent genocide in history because there are at least three times as many Palestinians as there were in 1948. I am thinking 3x. If Mr. Giraldi or anyone has a better number than post it. The Jews are so smart and clever that their small numbers (in the thousands) can trick a Norway and a Sweden to admit all refugees and immigrants, yet they cannot pull off a Palestinian genocide.

    The Jews are so smart and clever that their small numbers (in the thousands) can trick a Norway and a Sweden to admit all refugees and immigrants, yet they cannot pull off a Palestinian genocide.

    Clearly this is true – how incompetent.

    The Jews in the worst way, want the Palestinians to go away. For 60 sixty years they have said that there is no such thing as – Palestine.

    Yet, in spite of all their expert coercion, arms, and propaganda, today the Palestinians are more popular then ever. Every day the Jews get further and further away from pulling off their cherished genocide of the Palestinian people.

    In 60 years, the Jews have managed to turn total world sympathy, into total disgust. How dumb can one people be? How stupid!

    Think Peace — Art

    p.s. Bad things happen to bad people.

    p.s. It is ironic that the Jews, who terrorize their children with notions that humanity wants to kill them all — are the ones who wish to totally kill another people.

    Read More
    "The Palestinians are more popular then ever" s/b "the Palestinians are more popular than ever".

    Peace,
    Sherm
    , @helena
    In 60 years, the Jews have managed to turn total world sympathy, into total disgust. How dumb can one people be? How stupid!

    perhaps it was planned this way. the London memorial is going to be installed soon and a new wing for the imperial war museum. the power game is over. does it matter now what people think?
  92. RobinG says:
    @Sam Shama
    Hi Robin,
    Safe - and sound I might add, thank you :) . I'll have to find this memoir [of the PM's aide] referred to in Cockburn's interview. As a historical matter, Israel's was indeed the first strike, responding to a concerted Arab mobilisation and, as always, political opportunism and a confluence of interests were marginally contributory to the war at large.

    Yes, concerted mobilizations are menacing. Like the NATO tank convoy through Eastern Europe, or the US joint operations with South Korea including fly-overs of DPRK.

    Safe and sound is good. Back in the 60′s, many young people had a romanticized vision of the sub-continent: peace, love, sitar music and India Imports cotton clothing. Now, I perceive a Hell-hole of farmer suicide, intentional maiming, hazardous low-paid jobs, with a permanent elite crust – so grateful that the Moslems didn’t kill off the fabulous Hindu caste system. For better or worse, USA is still the best place in the world.

    I gather you are attempting sarcasm. My perceptions about Korea, Japan and India, are that they all exhibit similar problems arising from inequality of income and wealth distribution. Your post is suggestive of a rather caustic eye cast upon business innovators, globally. Be that as it may, overall economic improvement occurs only at the behest of private industry working in tandem with the government. It is the job of the government to craft such environments and rules as will achieve the twin objects of growth and distribution. On the question of Moslems not exterminating the cast system, I cannot comment except to observe that Moslem countries, including Pakistan, the Gulf Emirates, other Arab countries, Iran, aren't exactly noted for their egalitarian incomes or opportunities, are they? On the USA I do agree with you.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  93. jacques sheete says:
    @Sherman
    I work for a foreign-based multinational that has huge operations in Israel.

    As I noted it's great that Israel has all these billionaires supporting it.

    As I noted it’s great that Israel has all these billionaires supporting it.

    That may be an “anti-Semitic” statement.

    In contrast, this may be more accurate.

    King Solomon, wisest — as well as wealthiest — of all men, wrote, “…the satiety of the rich man does not let him sleep” (Koheles 5:11). We may have all the holdings, stock options, investments, assets etc. to make us blessed on paper (at least so sayeth the IRS), but are we truly blessed? Statistically, are the lives of the rich and famous more productive, prosperous, and just happier than that of the modest laborer? If anything, a few other choice remarks of the Rabbis come to mind: “One who has one hundred wants two hundred” (Koheles Rabbah 1:34); “One who loves money will not be satisfied with money” (Koheles 5:9); “One who increases possessions increases worry” (earlier, 2:8

    https://torah.org/learning/pirkei-avos-chapter4-1b/

    Excellent
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  94. LA Dude says:
    To select just one calumny among many in Phil’s article:

    [The IDF is] regularly accused of war crimes in its ongoing brutal and genocidal occupation of the Palestinian West Bank and East Jerusalem

    Here is the Merriam-Webster definition of genocide:

    the deliberate and systematic destruction of a racial, political, or cultural group

    Here is a list of synonyms for genocide from Thesaurus.com:

    carnage, holocaust, mass murders, massacre, slaughter, annihilation, decimation, ethnic cleansing, execution.

    Phil – Can you please share your sources of information about this “genocide”? The Arab inhabitants of East Jerusalem and the West Bank would be extremely surprised to learn that their day-to-day life consists of misery and wanton destruction, as you describe it (much as a resident of, say, Phoenix would be quite startled to be informed that he in fact lives in a war zone). Have you considered visiting Israel and its Arab inhabitants to investigate your claims?

    By the way, what is your level of familiarity with the Middle East? From your writing, one would have difficulty concluding that you have a knowledge of Middle Eastern languages, cultures, religions or society. What is your educational background on the general subject?

    Hey La Doofus,

    YOUR synonym for genocide is ethnic cleansing. Ta Da !
    , @chris

    From your writing, one would have difficulty concluding that you have a knowledge of Middle Eastern languages, cultures, religions or society. What is your educational background on the general subject?
     
    Yeah, I know, from the characters and habits Phil describes, I can definitely see how it could sound that way, but in case it wasn't all that clear, he's actually writing about the US.
    , @Art
    Can you please share your sources of information about this “genocide”?

    How about a thousand YouTube videos and a million articles that document the gross mistreatment of the Palestinian people.

    How about apartheid, walls, squatting, summery killing, shooting children, jailing children, detention without trial, torture, trafficking in body parts, a mean cruel unjust army, and a capricious kangaroo court system?

    Aren’t all those things designed to get rid of the Palestinian people? Aren’t they intended to force the Palestinians to give up their sovereignty? How about a worldwide propaganda campaign to discredit the Palestinians – to say that they were never a people or a country?

    All that is a modern slow “genocide.”

    Think Peace --- Art
    , @Rurik

    The Arab inhabitants of East Jerusalem and the West Bank would be extremely surprised to learn that their day-to-day life consists of misery and wanton destruction,
     
    and here's my cue to post this charming video of the IDF, where Sheldon Adlelson wants his son to become a sniper

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xLIGYJF2rMk

    what kind of day-to-day life it must be like to live with this kind of human garbage, huh?
  95. Sherman says:
    @Art

    The Jews are so smart and clever that their small numbers (in the thousands) can trick a Norway and a Sweden to admit all refugees and immigrants, yet they cannot pull off a Palestinian genocide.
     
    Clearly this is true – how incompetent.

    The Jews in the worst way, want the Palestinians to go away. For 60 sixty years they have said that there is no such thing as - Palestine.

    Yet, in spite of all their expert coercion, arms, and propaganda, today the Palestinians are more popular then ever. Every day the Jews get further and further away from pulling off their cherished genocide of the Palestinian people.

    In 60 years, the Jews have managed to turn total world sympathy, into total disgust. How dumb can one people be? How stupid!

    Think Peace --- Art

    p.s. Bad things happen to bad people.

    p.s. It is ironic that the Jews, who terrorize their children with notions that humanity wants to kill them all --- are the ones who wish to totally kill another people.

    Hey Genius

    “The Palestinians are more popular then ever” s/b “the Palestinians are more popular than ever”.

    Peace,
    Sherm

  96. Sam Shama says:
    @RobinG
    Yes, concerted mobilizations are menacing. Like the NATO tank convoy through Eastern Europe, or the US joint operations with South Korea including fly-overs of DPRK.

    Safe and sound is good. Back in the 60's, many young people had a romanticized vision of the sub-continent: peace, love, sitar music and India Imports cotton clothing. Now, I perceive a Hell-hole of farmer suicide, intentional maiming, hazardous low-paid jobs, with a permanent elite crust - so grateful that the Moslems didn't kill off the fabulous Hindu caste system. For better or worse, USA is still the best place in the world.

    I gather you are attempting sarcasm. My perceptions about Korea, Japan and India, are that they all exhibit similar problems arising from inequality of income and wealth distribution. Your post is suggestive of a rather caustic eye cast upon business innovators, globally. Be that as it may, overall economic improvement occurs only at the behest of private industry working in tandem with the government. It is the job of the government to craft such environments and rules as will achieve the twin objects of growth and distribution. On the question of Moslems not exterminating the cast system, I cannot comment except to observe that Moslem countries, including Pakistan, the Gulf Emirates, other Arab countries, Iran, aren’t exactly noted for their egalitarian incomes or opportunities, are they? On the USA I do agree with you.

    To an extent agreed. But Iran seems more egalitarian than KSA, etc., which are so notably tribal. (BTW, the Qataris are staging a kind of Broadway production mocking Trump's Saudi visit and his sword dance.) And in Pakistan, forget the Mughals: believe it or not, many of the upper caste claim lineage to Alexander the Greek's invaders! So it's much more complex, and I don't claim to be expert.

    Personally, I admire the innovators and industrialists. It's humanity in general for which I have a caustic and jaundiced eye. Did you catch the latest dire warning from Stephen Hawking? Before the year 2600, some pioneers will have to beam off to Alpha Centauri. The rest will be left to immolate on an Earth rendered lethally hot by our sheer numbers.

    I used to submit that Norway was superior to US (in many statistical ways, it is) but Anders Brevik really ruined that.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  97. iffen says:
    @Sam Shama
    Do you know how unhinged you sound? It's a big world, a world where co-operation and industry grow with each day. The US economy grows steadily as evidenced by economic measures. We have our problems stemming from inequality and lopsided regulations - nothing that cannot be fixed. But to read your words is to witness the degradation of a mind forced to bounce inside an echo chamber.

    I'm afraid the struggle to write a fictional account of a conversation shows through the cracks rather uncomfortably. It fell flat at the end as expected. You need to travel the world; trips to Iran don't quite qualify.

    While you were gone PG went full frontal with “Jews are defiling our women.”

    Having already covered wearing a yellow star when in public, the only item left in the cupboard is an accusation of cannibalism in religious rituals.

    I leave it to you; I have been worn down.

    the current Weinstein scandals, apart from one non-Jewish homosexual actor who tried to molest a 14 year old boy, includes, insofar as I can tell, all Jewish males molesting only gentile women. So is Jewish part of the story or should we pretend that it did not happen that way? I note that the NYT and the rest of mainstream media prefer to see it as “white male dominance,” but is that really all it is? How do you tell the story without dishing up a plate of lies?

    https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comment-2060847

    https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comment-2060910

    While you were gone PG went full frontal with “Jews are defiling our women.”

    Having already covered wearing a yellow star when in public, the only item left in the cupboard is an accusation of cannibalism in religious rituals.

    I leave it to you; I have been worn down.
     
    Hello Iffen,
    Read through PG's previous article and his comment entries. It's really a sight to behold how he is unravelling here at the UR.

    I saw your valiant attempts to bring some balance to the arguments, But, as I said before I left for the trip, we'd all be best adviced not to toil excessively in the bitter vineyard.

    I really have little desire to engage the bestiary as I once did. They are all totally invested in the narratives cooked up in their little echo chambers; where deviations, however small, are akin to reducing the ever-rising need of addicts to the drug. I say this with confidence: the world has no use for their claptrap.
  98. RobinG says:
    @LA Dude
    To select just one calumny among many in Phil's article:

    [The IDF is] regularly accused of war crimes in its ongoing brutal and genocidal occupation of the Palestinian West Bank and East Jerusalem
     
    Here is the Merriam-Webster definition of genocide:

    the deliberate and systematic destruction of a racial, political, or cultural group
     
    Here is a list of synonyms for genocide from Thesaurus.com:

    carnage, holocaust, mass murders, massacre, slaughter, annihilation, decimation, ethnic cleansing, execution.
     
    Phil - Can you please share your sources of information about this "genocide"? The Arab inhabitants of East Jerusalem and the West Bank would be extremely surprised to learn that their day-to-day life consists of misery and wanton destruction, as you describe it (much as a resident of, say, Phoenix would be quite startled to be informed that he in fact lives in a war zone). Have you considered visiting Israel and its Arab inhabitants to investigate your claims?

    By the way, what is your level of familiarity with the Middle East? From your writing, one would have difficulty concluding that you have a knowledge of Middle Eastern languages, cultures, religions or society. What is your educational background on the general subject?

    Hey La Doofus,

    YOUR synonym for genocide is ethnic cleansing. Ta Da !

  99. Druid says:
    @SolontoCroesus
    The Saudi Tyrant's Devilish Plan - Sell Out Palestine For War On Iran
    http://www.moonofalabama.org/2017/11/the-saudi-tyrants-devilish-plan-sell-out-palestine-for-war-on-iran.html

    An internal Saudi memorandum, leaked to the Lebanese paper Al-Akbar, reveals its major elements. . . .

    According to the memo the Saudis are ready to give up on the Palestinian right of return. They forfeit Palestinian sovereignty over Jerusalem and no longer insist of the status of a full state for the Palestinians. In return they ask for a U.S.-Saudi-Israeli (military) alliance against their perceived enemy on the eastern side of the Persian Gulf.

    . . . Netanyahu and Trump’s "shared personal assistant, wunderkind Jared Kushner", is the point men in these negotiations. He made at least three trips to Saudi Arabia this year, the last one very recently.
     

    Shame on them!

  100. Art says:
    @Sam Shama
    I recently returned from a business trip to Asia [S. Korea, Japan and India]. In all of those nations, I was profoundly moved by their identification with, and knowledge of, difficulties faced by the United States and Israel. I had carried with me abridged versions of the Talmud which I gifted to prospective business partners, all of whom expressed their great delight!

    The Tatas and the Adanis [prominent business families in India] have in fact pledged their long-term support for projects involving Israel and the US. Likewise in Korea and Japan. Very heartening indeed to see so much international outpouring of felicity for the two allied nations.

    http://www.jpost.com/Business-and-Innovation/Indian-billionaire-Ratan-Tata-to-attend-Israeli-auto-tech-conference-506971

    Very heartening indeed to see so much international outpouring of felicity for the two allied nations. (US/Israel)

    As Sam always does – he is putting lipstick on a pig.

    In truth, he is talking about globalist Jew money lashing up contracts with the wealthy of other nations (they will regret it).

    Big Jew money is king. The US and Israel are related – they are both run and controlled by Big Jew globalist money. The US Deep State and the Israeli Deep State both dance to Jew money and Jew media.

    The Jew central banking system is starting to crack – Sam is going to ride it into the ground – then move. That is the Jew way.

    Think Peace — Art

    p.s. Sam will be cheerful, discounting reality to the end.

    Sam met his own kind of people. Indian businessmen are known as Jews of India.
  101. ChuckOrloski says:
    @Sam Shama
    Do you know how unhinged you sound? It's a big world, a world where co-operation and industry grow with each day. The US economy grows steadily as evidenced by economic measures. We have our problems stemming from inequality and lopsided regulations - nothing that cannot be fixed. But to read your words is to witness the degradation of a mind forced to bounce inside an echo chamber.

    I'm afraid the struggle to write a fictional account of a conversation shows through the cracks rather uncomfortably. It fell flat at the end as expected. You need to travel the world; trips to Iran don't quite qualify.

    The Maven Shama’s articulate & arrogant perception advisory to SolontoCroesus: “You need to travel the world; trips to Iran don’t quite qualify.”

    To SolontoCroesus,

    (Zigh)

    Following is a video-link that will expand one’s view of economic conditions in the Islamic Republic of Iran beyond that which Jewish billionaires prefer the majority of stay-at-home (struggling) American citizens never get to see.

  102. chris says:
    @LA Dude
    To select just one calumny among many in Phil's article:

    [The IDF is] regularly accused of war crimes in its ongoing brutal and genocidal occupation of the Palestinian West Bank and East Jerusalem
     
    Here is the Merriam-Webster definition of genocide:

    the deliberate and systematic destruction of a racial, political, or cultural group
     
    Here is a list of synonyms for genocide from Thesaurus.com:

    carnage, holocaust, mass murders, massacre, slaughter, annihilation, decimation, ethnic cleansing, execution.
     
    Phil - Can you please share your sources of information about this "genocide"? The Arab inhabitants of East Jerusalem and the West Bank would be extremely surprised to learn that their day-to-day life consists of misery and wanton destruction, as you describe it (much as a resident of, say, Phoenix would be quite startled to be informed that he in fact lives in a war zone). Have you considered visiting Israel and its Arab inhabitants to investigate your claims?

    By the way, what is your level of familiarity with the Middle East? From your writing, one would have difficulty concluding that you have a knowledge of Middle Eastern languages, cultures, religions or society. What is your educational background on the general subject?

    From your writing, one would have difficulty concluding that you have a knowledge of Middle Eastern languages, cultures, religions or society. What is your educational background on the general subject?

    Yeah, I know, from the characters and habits Phil describes, I can definitely see how it could sound that way, but in case it wasn’t all that clear, he’s actually writing about the US.

  103. anon says: • Disclaimer
    @Sam Shama
    I recently returned from a business trip to Asia [S. Korea, Japan and India]. In all of those nations, I was profoundly moved by their identification with, and knowledge of, difficulties faced by the United States and Israel. I had carried with me abridged versions of the Talmud which I gifted to prospective business partners, all of whom expressed their great delight!

    The Tatas and the Adanis [prominent business families in India] have in fact pledged their long-term support for projects involving Israel and the US. Likewise in Korea and Japan. Very heartening indeed to see so much international outpouring of felicity for the two allied nations.

    http://www.jpost.com/Business-and-Innovation/Indian-billionaire-Ratan-Tata-to-attend-Israeli-auto-tech-conference-506971

    Israel is losing American and European citizen,activist,churches,student , academics . It is still dependent on the elites those who are bribed and are frightened .
    India supports Israel because it has inherent anti Muslim tendencies India also is heavily influenced by the American Indian diaspora who copy follow and seek support from Israeli Zionist . To some extent same is true for Nigeria and Burma . S Korea or Japan are Singapore are different They don’t subsidize Israel . They treat as doing nothing but American bid in the bigger scheme of things. They get their marching orders from US .

    Let’s also recap – 2-3 yrs ago, entire Zionist outfits of different lengths and widths were floating the idea of moving away from American sphere and cozy up to China and India. Tablet magazine and Jerusalem Post were so angry with Obama’s nuclear deal, passivity to Syrian war and reluctance to put pressure on marginalized Palestinian that they almost lost their minds .

  104. Sam Shama says:
    @iffen
    While you were gone PG went full frontal with “Jews are defiling our women.”

    Having already covered wearing a yellow star when in public, the only item left in the cupboard is an accusation of cannibalism in religious rituals.

    I leave it to you; I have been worn down.

    the current Weinstein scandals, apart from one non-Jewish homosexual actor who tried to molest a 14 year old boy, includes, insofar as I can tell, all Jewish males molesting only gentile women. So is Jewish part of the story or should we pretend that it did not happen that way? I note that the NYT and the rest of mainstream media prefer to see it as “white male dominance,” but is that really all it is? How do you tell the story without dishing up a plate of lies?

    https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comment-2060847

    https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comment-2060910

    While you were gone PG went full frontal with “Jews are defiling our women.”

    Having already covered wearing a yellow star when in public, the only item left in the cupboard is an accusation of cannibalism in religious rituals.

    I leave it to you; I have been worn down.

    Hello Iffen,
    Read through PG’s previous article and his comment entries. It’s really a sight to behold how he is unravelling here at the UR.

    I saw your valiant attempts to bring some balance to the arguments, But, as I said before I left for the trip, we’d all be best adviced not to toil excessively in the bitter vineyard.

    I really have little desire to engage the bestiary as I once did. They are all totally invested in the narratives cooked up in their little echo chambers; where deviations, however small, are akin to reducing the ever-rising need of addicts to the drug. I say this with confidence: the world has no use for their claptrap.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria/israeli-military-says-ready-to-protect-druze-village-in-syria-idUSKBN1D3173

    Israeli officials have previously said they were looking at the possibility of assisting Hader, whose residents have Druze kinsman lobbying on their behalf in Israel.

    Must be something in the water that helps facilitate lobbying activities. :)
    , @Art
    I say this with confidence: the world has no use for their claptrap.

    Say Sam --- do you really speak for the world? It would appear otherwise.

    How is it that you very very smart Jews, screwed up so badly, that the people who supported you after WWII – now hate you?

    Just asking! (with confidence)

    Think Peace --- Art
  105. Anon says: • Disclaimer
    Why single out Jewish oligarchs? We the taxpayers fund crimes against humanity regularly committed by the US government in our name: bombing of Serbia under false pretenses, mass murders in Afghanistan and Iraq (the latter was invaded on the strength of a blatant lie), mass murders by proxy in Syria, Yemen, Ukraine, etc.

  106. Talha says:
    @MEexpert

    Muslim Jihadists have been waging war against humanity since Muhammad in the 600s AD so they are just getting taste of their own medicine via the IDF and a very small one at that.
     
    If you don't know anything about the Islamic history, especially, that during the time of Muhammad (PBUH), you shouldn't post stupid comments like this.

    During the early days of Islam there were Jews and Christians living in the city of Medinah. Jews, as is their nature, always caused mischief against the Muslims and were fought against. After more than 1400 years, there are still Jews, Christians and other sects living in the Middle East. Muslims did not exterminate them.

    Muslims ruled India for more than 800 years. If they were as murderous as you claim there would not be a single Hindu left in India. So please get your facts straight before copying the Zionist propaganda.

    Hey MEexpert,

    Muslims ruled India for more than 800 years. If they were as murderous as you claim there would not be a single Hindu left in India.

    The 80 million number is stupidity and clap-trap. I dealt with it in depth here:

    http://www.unz.com/pbuchanan/is-islamic-terror-americas-future/?highlight=elst#comment-1461037

    And here:

    http://www.unz.com/jderbyshire/the-sun-people-tsunami-and-the-inevitability-of-lifeboat-ethics/#comment-1703074

    But if you want the short version, Matthew White of Necrometrics crunched the numbers from all the various sources here (and came up with a more reasonable estimate of around approx. 13 million based on all sources). He states (regarding the absurdity of the math):
    “Let’s take 80 million as our unbelievably high estimate (see above), but keep in mind that during the really nasty years of the conquest, the chronicles claim that Muslims were killing 100,000 infidels per year, so maintaining that frenzied and exhausting pace over the full 700 years of the Conquest would have killed only 70 million Hindus in total. If the invaders killed 80 million, this means they were killing more Hindus in the quiet years than they did in the violent years. Unlikely.”

    http://necrometrics.com/pre1700a.htm#MusConInd

    Zionist propaganda.

    You mean this guy? Naw – can’t be. We all know Mr. Spencer is a good an honest man who would never lie. We know this because he always tells the truth about Islam. And because he is an honest man, we can believe what he says about Israel. Of course we can, why would he lie? He always tells the truth, remember?

    Here he says we should be gratefully indebted to Israel for attacking nuclear sites in Iraq and Iran because – as we all know – their foreign policy is a force for good in the world:

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6aV5ROhHKQo

    And why wouldn’t it be – he says so. And he never lies because he is not Muslim and they are the ones that lie. Because he says so. And he never lies.

    Peace.

  107. RobinG says:
    @Sam Shama
    I gather you are attempting sarcasm. My perceptions about Korea, Japan and India, are that they all exhibit similar problems arising from inequality of income and wealth distribution. Your post is suggestive of a rather caustic eye cast upon business innovators, globally. Be that as it may, overall economic improvement occurs only at the behest of private industry working in tandem with the government. It is the job of the government to craft such environments and rules as will achieve the twin objects of growth and distribution. On the question of Moslems not exterminating the cast system, I cannot comment except to observe that Moslem countries, including Pakistan, the Gulf Emirates, other Arab countries, Iran, aren't exactly noted for their egalitarian incomes or opportunities, are they? On the USA I do agree with you.

    To an extent agreed. But Iran seems more egalitarian than KSA, etc., which are so notably tribal. (BTW, the Qataris are staging a kind of Broadway production mocking Trump’s Saudi visit and his sword dance.) And in Pakistan, forget the Mughals: believe it or not, many of the upper caste claim lineage to Alexander the Greek’s invaders! So it’s much more complex, and I don’t claim to be expert.

    Personally, I admire the innovators and industrialists. It’s humanity in general for which I have a caustic and jaundiced eye. Did you catch the latest dire warning from Stephen Hawking? Before the year 2600, some pioneers will have to beam off to Alpha Centauri. The rest will be left to immolate on an Earth rendered lethally hot by our sheer numbers.

    I used to submit that Norway was superior to US (in many statistical ways, it is) but Anders Brevik really ruined that.

  108. Talha says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:32 pm GMT

    Peace.

    Some of the things written in this article are plainly wrong, and I'm not in the mood to expose them fully. One small matter sticks out. Appropriations made by Congress [as a State Dept line item] for Foreign Aid, for any country at all, are deposited at the Fed in the form of short-term Treasuries, thus earning the short-term interest. Its an accounting necessity, irrespective of whether the US is running a deficit or not. Giraldi goes on to make it into an oh so scandalous narrative of it!
  109. SolontoCroesus says:
    @Sam Shama
    Do you know how unhinged you sound? It's a big world, a world where co-operation and industry grow with each day. The US economy grows steadily as evidenced by economic measures. We have our problems stemming from inequality and lopsided regulations - nothing that cannot be fixed. But to read your words is to witness the degradation of a mind forced to bounce inside an echo chamber.

    I'm afraid the struggle to write a fictional account of a conversation shows through the cracks rather uncomfortably. It fell flat at the end as expected. You need to travel the world; trips to Iran don't quite qualify.

    Speaking of unhinged — Did Nikki Haley provide any introductions for you?

    wrt your assessment of the “unhinged” comment — it would be more impressive if you pointed out the errors of fact, rather than play armchair Freud.

    re getting around in this old world — yer right, it’s time for SWMBO & Yours truly to board the plane ourselves rather that deliver or fetch the younguns from the airport (siblings favor ports & docks). They compete to cover the globe; pretty close to checking all the boxes, tho nobody’s been to Maudes base in Antarctica.

    The phony Maven Shama articulately opined on your becoming "unhinged."

    You are indebted to him, S2C. Take such as a character-compliment!

    Otherwise, extemperaneously, I'd like to hear Israel-hinged Nikki Haley offer an explanation as to why Henry Kissinger moaned, "Israel will not exist in 20 years."

    Selah, As Maven's Tribe Assures "All Hinged Can Become Prosperous" is a Sure Sign of Intensified Servitude & Debt to come.
    , @Sam Shama

    wrt your assessment of the “unhinged” comment — it would be more impressive if you pointed out the errors of fact, rather than play armchair Freud.
     
    You wish me to refute "errors of fact" in a fictional conversation you cobbled together, one which I might point out hardly rises to the standards FDR was known for?

    Have you quite taken leave of your senses?
  110. Art says:
    @LA Dude
    To select just one calumny among many in Phil's article:

    [The IDF is] regularly accused of war crimes in its ongoing brutal and genocidal occupation of the Palestinian West Bank and East Jerusalem
     
    Here is the Merriam-Webster definition of genocide:

    the deliberate and systematic destruction of a racial, political, or cultural group
     
    Here is a list of synonyms for genocide from Thesaurus.com:

    carnage, holocaust, mass murders, massacre, slaughter, annihilation, decimation, ethnic cleansing, execution.
     
    Phil - Can you please share your sources of information about this "genocide"? The Arab inhabitants of East Jerusalem and the West Bank would be extremely surprised to learn that their day-to-day life consists of misery and wanton destruction, as you describe it (much as a resident of, say, Phoenix would be quite startled to be informed that he in fact lives in a war zone). Have you considered visiting Israel and its Arab inhabitants to investigate your claims?

    By the way, what is your level of familiarity with the Middle East? From your writing, one would have difficulty concluding that you have a knowledge of Middle Eastern languages, cultures, religions or society. What is your educational background on the general subject?

    Can you please share your sources of information about this “genocide”?

    How about a thousand YouTube videos and a million articles that document the gross mistreatment of the Palestinian people.

    How about apartheid, walls, squatting, summery killing, shooting children, jailing children, detention without trial, torture, trafficking in body parts, a mean cruel unjust army, and a capricious kangaroo court system?

    Aren’t all those things designed to get rid of the Palestinian people? Aren’t they intended to force the Palestinians to give up their sovereignty? How about a worldwide propaganda campaign to discredit the Palestinians – to say that they were never a people or a country?

    All that is a modern slow “genocide.”

    Think Peace — Art

  111. JoaoAlfaiate says:
    @SolontoCroesus
    The Saudi Tyrant's Devilish Plan - Sell Out Palestine For War On Iran
    http://www.moonofalabama.org/2017/11/the-saudi-tyrants-devilish-plan-sell-out-palestine-for-war-on-iran.html

    An internal Saudi memorandum, leaked to the Lebanese paper Al-Akbar, reveals its major elements. . . .

    According to the memo the Saudis are ready to give up on the Palestinian right of return. They forfeit Palestinian sovereignty over Jerusalem and no longer insist of the status of a full state for the Palestinians. In return they ask for a U.S.-Saudi-Israeli (military) alliance against their perceived enemy on the eastern side of the Persian Gulf.

    . . . Netanyahu and Trump’s "shared personal assistant, wunderkind Jared Kushner", is the point men in these negotiations. He made at least three trips to Saudi Arabia this year, the last one very recently.
     

    The Saudis don’t own Palestine anymore than the Brits did.

    However, they did maintain a position as to the optimal resolution of the conflict.

    iirc the Saudi outlook was actually quite close to the Iranian position: the Palestinians should be granted the right determine their destiny.

    Recommend, once again, Chas Freeman's comments on Israel/Palestine:

    a. Israelis need to recognize that they must learn to get along with their neighbors
    b. Israel has got to define its borders
    c. The fact that USA funds and politically supports Israel so heavily makes all Americans complicit in its crimes; and
    d. Those same elements of US involvement in Israel give Americans the right and perhaps duty to criticize Israel

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  112. henry_bowman says:
    @Sam Shama
    I recently returned from a business trip to Asia [S. Korea, Japan and India]. In all of those nations, I was profoundly moved by their identification with, and knowledge of, difficulties faced by the United States and Israel. I had carried with me abridged versions of the Talmud which I gifted to prospective business partners, all of whom expressed their great delight!

    The Tatas and the Adanis [prominent business families in India] have in fact pledged their long-term support for projects involving Israel and the US. Likewise in Korea and Japan. Very heartening indeed to see so much international outpouring of felicity for the two allied nations.

    http://www.jpost.com/Business-and-Innovation/Indian-billionaire-Ratan-Tata-to-attend-Israeli-auto-tech-conference-506971

    Sam, better you gifted Bibles (the word of God) than the Talmud (the word of man) and you might have had an eternal impact by doing so on some. Jesus was a Jew. Do you know Him? Shalom

    Read More
    • Replies: @Sam Shama
    I am glad you asked the question. Koreans are particularly fond of the Talmud I had learnt prior to my visit, which prompted my choice of gift. I was pleasantly surprised to learn that most Koreans are deeply religious Christians, practising their faith as do our Evangelical brethren in the USA. They all have Bibles surely, I had reasoned, and indeed they did, whereupon the discussions [discursions? :-) ] of the Rabbis might prove diverting and enjoyable. And indeed, they fit the bill, I am pleased to report.

    Yeshua ben Yosef was a rabbi looking to upend the established order, no surprise there as to the power struggles which followed. That was then. We look two millennia afterwards and glean understanding from each other.

    Shalom
  113. Sam Shama says:
    Total Foreign Aid given by the US = $42.4b
    US Budget [under Obama's last term avg] = $4.15 tr
    US GDP ~= $20tr

    F Aid as a percentage of govt Budget = 1.02%
    F Aid as a percentage of GDP = 21 basis points

    Aside from the fact that US gives less as a percentage of GDP than many other nations, in spite of her status as the world’s pre-eminent power,

    Phil Giraldi’s topics = almost 100% Judaeophilic :-)

    Who knew how 21 basis points of spending would prove such fertile grounds for journalistic endeavour!

    The powers of deduction displayed by the author are positively occult!

    Oh my - a Jew spokesman doing his best to obviate the truth. He says that his very rich tribal cult both - does not work together and that we have nothing to fear from their greed and avarice.

    Oh my – he has the gonads to call a truth teller “occult.”

    Oh my – that’s funny! Thanks for the laugh.

    Think Peace --- Art
    , @Sam Shama
    A clarification. I failed to note that 21 bps represent TOTAL F aid, of which Israel accounts for but a fraction. So the portion for Israel is $3.8b of the $42b, roughly a tenth of the 21 bps or 2.1 bps.

    I bid you all a pleasant evening.

  114. SolontoCroesus says:
    @JoaoAlfaiate
    The Saudis don't own Palestine anymore than the Brits did.

    Nothing said or implied that the Saudis “owned” Palestine.
    However, they did maintain a position as to the optimal resolution of the conflict.

    iirc the Saudi outlook was actually quite close to the Iranian position: the Palestinians should be granted the right determine their destiny.

    Recommend, once again, Chas Freeman’s comments on Israel/Palestine:

    a. Israelis need to recognize that they must learn to get along with their neighbors
    b. Israel has got to define its borders
    c. The fact that USA funds and politically supports Israel so heavily makes all Americans complicit in its crimes; and
    d. Those same elements of US involvement in Israel give Americans the right and perhaps duty to criticize Israel

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukrE4jgjARg&feature=youtu.be&t=27m6s

  115. Chet Roman says:
    @German_reader

    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.
     
    Even if that's true (it may well be), that's more like ethnic cleansing or mass expulsions, not genocide which imo should be limited to projects of physical extermination and genuine mass murder. Most of the right-wing extremists in Israel would like to expel the Palestinians to Jordan or somewhere else, not kill them all.
    I think much of your criticism of Israel and its lobby is justified, but such inaccurate language doesn't help and will be used by your enemies to discredit you.

    I think genocide is an appropriate description of the Zionist project. Erasing history is a weapon of the powerful. The Israelis intent was to ethnically cleanse the Palestinians and annihilate their identity. Remember Golda Meir said, “There were no such thing as Palestinians.”

    Beginning in 1947/8 the Jewish terrorists executed thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians and drove over 700,000 Palestinians from their homes in what is now Israel into Gaza. The colonial Europeans destroyed and renamed the Arab towns, obliterating any evidence of their existence. These foreign terrorists stole Palestinian assets and personal possessions, including schools, libraries, books, pictures, private papers, historical documents and manuscripts including several private collections of manuscripts and tens of thousands of books were looted by the Haganah and never returned.

    In 1958 the Israeli authorities destroyed 27,000 books, most of them Palestinian textbooks from the pre-1948 period, claiming that they were either useless or threatened the state. The authorities sold the books to a paper plant.

    In 1982 Beirut-based Palestinian Research Centre were systematically looted by the invading Israelis; its historical archives and a 25,000-volume library and microfilm collection were looted and carted away by the Israeli army. The IDF stole precious documents, dating back centuries, that the Centre had purchased in Europe and restored to the cultural custody of the Palestinians.

    The attempt to annihilate the Palestinians and its culture (GENOCIDE) continues with the Israeli government’s 2001 closure of the Orient House (Bayt al-Sharq) in East Jerusalem and confiscated its archive and the collections of the Arab Studies Society housed in it.

    That's still not genocide in the sense of the genocide of the Armenians, the Holocaust or the mass slaughter in Ruanda. There's certainly much that can be criticized about Israel's policies, but "genocide" as a term is just inaccurate, evokes false associations and can therefore be easily dismissed as hysterical hyperbole.
    Maybe coin some other term, e.g. left-wing Israeli Baruch Kimmerling used "politicide" and defined it as "a gradual but systematic attempt to cause [the Palestinians'] annihilation as an independent political and social entity".
    , @iffen
    The IDF stole precious documents, dating back centuries, that the Centre had purchased in Europe and restored to the cultural custody of the Palestinians.

    They are being held for safe-keeping until the establishment of a proper Palestinian State. :)

    This is a serious charge. Do you have anything to support it?
    , @jacques sheete

    I think genocide is an appropriate description of the Zionist project. Erasing history is a weapon of the powerful. The Israelis intent was to ethnically cleanse the Palestinians and annihilate their identity.
     
    True, and it goes on to this day.

    Israeli forces target Palestinian schools, teachers in East Jerusalem and Hebron

    Israeli police forces entered Zahwat al-Quds school in occupied East Jerusalem on Monday, arresting the principal of the school as well as three teachers in front of students, before closing down the school and instructing parents to find alternative facilities for their children, according to Palestinian official media, Wafa.
    The events in East Jerusalem came one day after Israeli forces detained several teachers in the southern Hebron Hills on their walk to school, again in the presence of their students.

    http://mondoweiss.net/2017/11/palestinian-teachers-jerusalem/

     

  116. ChuckOrloski says:
    @SolontoCroesus
    Speaking of unhinged -- Did Nikki Haley provide any introductions for you?

    wrt your assessment of the "unhinged" comment -- it would be more impressive if you pointed out the errors of fact, rather than play armchair Freud.

    re getting around in this old world -- yer right, it's time for SWMBO & Yours truly to board the plane ourselves rather that deliver or fetch the younguns from the airport (siblings favor ports & docks). They compete to cover the globe; pretty close to checking all the boxes, tho nobody's been to Maudes base in Antarctica.

    SolontoCroesus,

    The phony Maven Shama articulately opined on your becoming “unhinged.”

    You are indebted to him, S2C. Take such as a character-compliment!

    Otherwise, extemperaneously, I’d like to hear Israel-hinged Nikki Haley offer an explanation as to why Henry Kissinger moaned, “Israel will not exist in 20 years.”

    Selah, As Maven’s Tribe Assures “All Hinged Can Become Prosperous” is a Sure Sign of Intensified Servitude & Debt to come.

    Read More
    November 14, 2017 at 11:15 pm GMT
    As I noted it’s great that Israel has all these billionaires supporting it.

     

    That may be an "anti-Semitic" statement.

    In contrast, this may be more accurate.

    King Solomon, wisest — as well as wealthiest — of all men, wrote, “…the satiety of the rich man does not let him sleep” (Koheles 5:11). We may have all the holdings, stock options, investments, assets etc. to make us blessed on paper (at least so sayeth the IRS), but are we truly blessed? Statistically, are the lives of the rich and famous more productive, prosperous, and just happier than that of the modest laborer? If anything, a few other choice remarks of the Rabbis come to mind: “One who has one hundred wants two hundred” (Koheles Rabbah 1:34); “One who loves money will not be satisfied with money” (Koheles 5:9); “One who increases possessions increases worry” (earlier, 2:8

    https://torah.org/learning/pirkei-avos-chapter4-1b/
     

    Excellent

    Read More
    November 14, 2017 at 11:19 pm GMT • 100 Words
    Thanks Mr. Giraldi for another great follow-the-money article on this subject. I'm wondering, is there any other foreign nation's army that gets this kind of support (maybe not at the level of monetary amount, but I'm talking in principle) from 501 c3 orgs in the US?

    Peace.

    The U.S has long committed as a matter of law and national interest, to aid Israel in maintaining a competitive military edge in the ME. The reasons are well understood by Congress and POTUS, hated by the denizens of this particular writer’s little entourage, yet fully endorsed by the American citizenry.

    Some of the things written in this article are plainly wrong, and I’m not in the mood to expose them fully. One small matter sticks out. Appropriations made by Congress [as a State Dept line item] for Foreign Aid, for any country at all, are deposited at the Fed in the form of short-term Treasuries, thus earning the short-term interest. Its an accounting necessity, irrespective of whether the US is running a deficit or not. Giraldi goes on to make it into an oh so scandalous narrative of it!

    The reasons are well understood by Congress and POTUS, hated by the denizens of this particular writer’s little entourage, yet fully endorsed by the American citizenry.
     
    The POTUS and the Congress are bought and paid for by the Jewish Oligarchs Phil is talking about. What else can the Congress do but to kneel in front of the Jewish lobby?

    As to the endorsement by the American citizenry, it is a myth spread by the Zionist controlled media and the pollsters.
    , @Talha
    Hey Sam,

    The U.S has long committed as a matter of law and national interest
     
    Correct, but the goal post seems to have changed over the decades. US vis-a-vis Israel in the time of Ike is not the same as now. It was far more in the US's favor in the past, now it is much more in Israel's favor to our detriment (I know this is obviously a point of contention).

    The reasons are well understood by Congress and POTUS
     
    They need to get elected.

    yet fully endorsed by the American citizenry
     
    I wouldn't say "fully" because that simply isn't true, but yes, she has the majority on her side - no doubt. These are some nice breakdowns:

    http://news.gallup.com/poll/203954/israel-maintains-positive-image.aspx

    Keep in mind #4 - "There is a growing generation gap in Mideast sympathies":
    http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/05/23/5-facts-about-how-americans-view-the-israeli-palestinian-conflict/

    That is the important thing to keep an eye out on. Israel's policy is getting more and more in-your-face (especially Likud) and causing more damage to US interests and reputation as support is declining. Is this sustainable?

    And thanks for pointing out the accounting matter - I did not know that.

    Peace.
    , @ChuckOrloski
    "... it's an accounting necessity."

    Hey Maven Shama,

    Above, that's a quite an accomplished bit of Orwellian mumbo-jumbo.

    (Zigh)

    It clearly "sticks out" that you did not even bother to read the TITLE of this very pointed & plain spoken article written by P.G.

    Selah The Jewish Lobby Politics and the English Language.
  119. German_reader says:
    @Chet Roman
    I think genocide is an appropriate description of the Zionist project. Erasing history is a weapon of the powerful. The Israelis intent was to ethnically cleanse the Palestinians and annihilate their identity. Remember Golda Meir said, “There were no such thing as Palestinians.”

    Beginning in 1947/8 the Jewish terrorists executed thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians and drove over 700,000 Palestinians from their homes in what is now Israel into Gaza. The colonial Europeans destroyed and renamed the Arab towns, obliterating any evidence of their existence. These foreign terrorists stole Palestinian assets and personal possessions, including schools, libraries, books, pictures, private papers, historical documents and manuscripts including several private collections of manuscripts and tens of thousands of books were looted by the Haganah and never returned.

    In 1958 the Israeli authorities destroyed 27,000 books, most of them Palestinian textbooks from the pre-1948 period, claiming that they were either useless or threatened the state. The authorities sold the books to a paper plant.

    In 1982 Beirut-based Palestinian Research Centre were systematically looted by the invading Israelis; its historical archives and a 25,000-volume library and microfilm collection were looted and carted away by the Israeli army. The IDF stole precious documents, dating back centuries, that the Centre had purchased in Europe and restored to the cultural custody of the Palestinians.

    The attempt to annihilate the Palestinians and its culture (GENOCIDE) continues with the Israeli government’s 2001 closure of the Orient House (Bayt al-Sharq) in East Jerusalem and confiscated its archive and the collections of the Arab Studies Society housed in it.

    That’s still not genocide in the sense of the genocide of the Armenians, the Holocaust or the mass slaughter in Ruanda. There’s certainly much that can be criticized about Israel’s policies, but “genocide” as a term is just inaccurate, evokes false associations and can therefore be easily dismissed as hysterical hyperbole.
    Maybe coin some other term, e.g. left-wing Israeli Baruch Kimmerling used “politicide” and defined it as “a gradual but systematic attempt to cause [the Palestinians'] annihilation as an independent political and social entity”.

    There has not been a Palestinian "independent political and social entity" which is one of the reasons Israel has been able to accomplish its objectives.

    There is no reason to coin new terms. Israel has not, and is not doing anything that other nation states have done, or are doing.

    Of course, some of the actions, like chipping away at Judea and Samaria with settlements, harken back to the 18th and 19th centuries.
    , @jacques sheete

    ...but “genocide” as a term is just inaccurate...
     
    You can insist all you want, but please refer to comments #53 and #73.

    Jews themselves insisted on using the term in the way it's used here so one could be forgiven for thinking that it is used appropriately here, no?

    As for being dismissable as hyperbole, no doubt the usual suspects will do exactly that. If they do, who cares?

    (H/T StoC.)
  120. Sam Shama says:
    @henry_bowman
    Sam, better you gifted Bibles (the word of God) than the Talmud (the word of man) and you might have had an eternal impact by doing so on some. Jesus was a Jew. Do you know Him? Shalom

    I am glad you asked the question. Koreans are particularly fond of the Talmud I had learnt prior to my visit, which prompted my choice of gift. I was pleasantly surprised to learn that most Koreans are deeply religious Christians, practising their faith as do our Evangelical brethren in the USA. They all have Bibles surely, I had reasoned, and indeed they did, whereupon the discussions [discursions? :-) ] of the Rabbis might prove diverting and enjoyable. And indeed, they fit the bill, I am pleased to report.

    Yeshua ben Yosef was a rabbi looking to upend the established order, no surprise there as to the power struggles which followed. That was then. We look two millennia afterwards and glean understanding from each other.

    Shalom

    You know that the heart of the Torah is Leviticus 17:11 "Without the shedding of blood there is no remission of sin." Where is the blood sacrifice for Jewish sin since the second Temple was destroyed in 70 AD? Isaiah chapter 53 provides the answer. The prophet describes Messiah's first coming in that His innocent blood was shed for the sins of all Jews and Gentiles alike. An honest reading of that would conclude that Yeshua is the fulfillment of that prophecy and the Messiah.

    Shalom
  121. iffen says:
    @Sam Shama

    While you were gone PG went full frontal with “Jews are defiling our women.”

    Having already covered wearing a yellow star when in public, the only item left in the cupboard is an accusation of cannibalism in religious rituals.

    I leave it to you; I have been worn down.
     
    Hello Iffen,
    Read through PG's previous article and his comment entries. It's really a sight to behold how he is unravelling here at the UR.

    I saw your valiant attempts to bring some balance to the arguments, But, as I said before I left for the trip, we'd all be best adviced not to toil excessively in the bitter vineyard.

    I really have little desire to engage the bestiary as I once did. They are all totally invested in the narratives cooked up in their little echo chambers; where deviations, however small, are akin to reducing the ever-rising need of addicts to the drug. I say this with confidence: the world has no use for their claptrap.

    Israeli military says ready to protect Druze village in Syria

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria/israeli-military-says-ready-to-protect-druze-village-in-syria-idUSKBN1D3173

    Israeli officials have previously said they were looking at the possibility of assisting Hader, whose residents have Druze kinsman lobbying on their behalf in Israel.

    Must be something in the water that helps facilitate lobbying activities. :)

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  122. MEexpert says:
    @Art
    Very heartening indeed to see so much international outpouring of felicity for the two allied nations. (US/Israel)

    As Sam always does - he is putting lipstick on a pig.

    In truth, he is talking about globalist Jew money lashing up contracts with the wealthy of other nations (they will regret it).

    Big Jew money is king. The US and Israel are related - they are both run and controlled by Big Jew globalist money. The US Deep State and the Israeli Deep State both dance to Jew money and Jew media.

    The Jew central banking system is starting to crack – Sam is going to ride it into the ground – then move. That is the Jew way.

    Think Peace --- Art

    p.s. Sam will be cheerful, discounting reality to the end.

    Sam met his own kind of people. Indian businessmen are known as Jews of India.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  123. geokat62 says:
    Who knew how 21 basis points of spending would prove such fertile grounds for journalistic endeavour!

    Is that what $6,ooo,oooo,ooo,ooo.oo that the US is spending on PNAC’s phony GWOT to remake MENA by taking out 7 Muslim countries in 5 years amounts to? 21 basis points?

  124. iffen says:
    @Chet Roman
    I think genocide is an appropriate description of the Zionist project. Erasing history is a weapon of the powerful. The Israelis intent was to ethnically cleanse the Palestinians and annihilate their identity. Remember Golda Meir said, “There were no such thing as Palestinians.”

    Beginning in 1947/8 the Jewish terrorists executed thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians and drove over 700,000 Palestinians from their homes in what is now Israel into Gaza. The colonial Europeans destroyed and renamed the Arab towns, obliterating any evidence of their existence. These foreign terrorists stole Palestinian assets and personal possessions, including schools, libraries, books, pictures, private papers, historical documents and manuscripts including several private collections of manuscripts and tens of thousands of books were looted by the Haganah and never returned.

    In 1958 the Israeli authorities destroyed 27,000 books, most of them Palestinian textbooks from the pre-1948 period, claiming that they were either useless or threatened the state. The authorities sold the books to a paper plant.

    In 1982 Beirut-based Palestinian Research Centre were systematically looted by the invading Israelis; its historical archives and a 25,000-volume library and microfilm collection were looted and carted away by the Israeli army. The IDF stole precious documents, dating back centuries, that the Centre had purchased in Europe and restored to the cultural custody of the Palestinians.

    The attempt to annihilate the Palestinians and its culture (GENOCIDE) continues with the Israeli government’s 2001 closure of the Orient House (Bayt al-Sharq) in East Jerusalem and confiscated its archive and the collections of the Arab Studies Society housed in it.

    The IDF stole precious documents, dating back centuries, that the Centre had purchased in Europe and restored to the cultural custody of the Palestinians.

    They are being held for safe-keeping until the establishment of a proper Palestinian State. :)

    This is a serious charge. Do you have anything to support it?

  125. MEexpert says:
    @Sam Shama
    The U.S has long committed as a matter of law and national interest, to aid Israel in maintaining a competitive military edge in the ME. The reasons are well understood by Congress and POTUS, hated by the denizens of this particular writer's little entourage, yet fully endorsed by the American citizenry.

    Some of the things written in this article are plainly wrong, and I'm not in the mood to expose them fully. One small matter sticks out. Appropriations made by Congress [as a State Dept line item] for Foreign Aid, for any country at all, are deposited at the Fed in the form of short-term Treasuries, thus earning the short-term interest. Its an accounting necessity, irrespective of whether the US is running a deficit or not. Giraldi goes on to make it into an oh so scandalous narrative of it!

    The reasons are well understood by Congress and POTUS, hated by the denizens of this particular writer’s little entourage, yet fully endorsed by the American citizenry.

    The POTUS and the Congress are bought and paid for by the Jewish Oligarchs Phil is talking about. What else can the Congress do but to kneel in front of the Jewish lobby?

    As to the endorsement by the American citizenry, it is a myth spread by the Zionist controlled media and the pollsters.

  126. Talha says:
    @Sam Shama
    The U.S has long committed as a matter of law and national interest, to aid Israel in maintaining a competitive military edge in the ME. The reasons are well understood by Congress and POTUS, hated by the denizens of this particular writer's little entourage, yet fully endorsed by the American citizenry.

    Some of the things written in this article are plainly wrong, and I'm not in the mood to expose them fully. One small matter sticks out. Appropriations made by Congress [as a State Dept line item] for Foreign Aid, for any country at all, are deposited at the Fed in the form of short-term Treasuries, thus earning the short-term interest. Its an accounting necessity, irrespective of whether the US is running a deficit or not. Giraldi goes on to make it into an oh so scandalous narrative of it!

    Hey Sam,

    The U.S has long committed as a matter of law and national interest

    Correct, but the goal post seems to have changed over the decades. US vis-a-vis Israel in the time of Ike is not the same as now. It was far more in the US’s favor in the past, now it is much more in Israel’s favor to our detriment (I know this is obviously a point of contention).

    The reasons are well understood by Congress and POTUS

    They need to get elected.

    yet fully endorsed by the American citizenry

    I wouldn’t say “fully” because that simply isn’t true, but yes, she has the majority on her side – no doubt. These are some nice breakdowns:

    http://news.gallup.com/poll/203954/israel-maintains-positive-image.aspx

    Keep in mind #4 – “There is a growing generation gap in Mideast sympathies”:

    http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/05/23/5-facts-about-how-americans-view-the-israeli-palestinian-conflict/

    That is the important thing to keep an eye out on. Israel’s policy is getting more and more in-your-face (especially Likud) and causing more damage to US interests and reputation as support is declining. Is this sustainable?

    And thanks for pointing out the accounting matter – I did not know that.

    Peace.

    Israel’s policy is getting more and more in-your-face (especially Likud)
     
    Statements like that appear often: (paraphrase) -- the problem is not Israel, it's Likud.

    Correct me if that is an inaccurate paraphrase.

    If accurate, what does it mean? Is Likud ideologically distinct from the prevailing cultural/political norms in Israel? Does Likud function in a dictatorship, imposing its will on the Israeli people using its monopoly of violence, namely, the IDF that, as Phil detailed, is financially supported by Jewish-American billionaires (among others)?

    Is there robust opposition to Likud that is brutally suppressed? Do such groups picket or boycott billionaire fundraisers such as those pictured above ?

    (If Yes, Please Don't Mess with the Roses!)
  127. jacques sheete says:
    @Chet Roman
    I think genocide is an appropriate description of the Zionist project. Erasing history is a weapon of the powerful. The Israelis intent was to ethnically cleanse the Palestinians and annihilate their identity. Remember Golda Meir said, “There were no such thing as Palestinians.”

    Beginning in 1947/8 the Jewish terrorists executed thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians and drove over 700,000 Palestinians from their homes in what is now Israel into Gaza. The colonial Europeans destroyed and renamed the Arab towns, obliterating any evidence of their existence. These foreign terrorists stole Palestinian assets and personal possessions, including schools, libraries, books, pictures, private papers, historical documents and manuscripts including several private collections of manuscripts and tens of thousands of books were looted by the Haganah and never returned.

    In 1958 the Israeli authorities destroyed 27,000 books, most of them Palestinian textbooks from the pre-1948 period, claiming that they were either useless or threatened the state. The authorities sold the books to a paper plant.

    In 1982 Beirut-based Palestinian Research Centre were systematically looted by the invading Israelis; its historical archives and a 25,000-volume library and microfilm collection were looted and carted away by the Israeli army. The IDF stole precious documents, dating back centuries, that the Centre had purchased in Europe and restored to the cultural custody of the Palestinians.

    The attempt to annihilate the Palestinians and its culture (GENOCIDE) continues with the Israeli government’s 2001 closure of the Orient House (Bayt al-Sharq) in East Jerusalem and confiscated its archive and the collections of the Arab Studies Society housed in it.

    I think genocide is an appropriate description of the Zionist project. Erasing history is a weapon of the powerful. The Israelis intent was to ethnically cleanse the Palestinians and annihilate their identity.

    True, and it goes on to this day.

    Israeli forces target Palestinian schools, teachers in East Jerusalem and Hebron

    Israeli police forces entered Zahwat al-Quds school in occupied East Jerusalem on Monday, arresting the principal of the school as well as three teachers in front of students, before closing down the school and instructing parents to find alternative facilities for their children, according to Palestinian official media, Wafa.
    The events in East Jerusalem came one day after Israeli forces detained several teachers in the southern Hebron Hills on their walk to school, again in the presence of their students.

    http://mondoweiss.net/2017/11/palestinian-teachers-jerusalem/

  128. Art says:
    @Sam Shama

    While you were gone PG went full frontal with “Jews are defiling our women.”

    Having already covered wearing a yellow star when in public, the only item left in the cupboard is an accusation of cannibalism in religious rituals.

    I leave it to you; I have been worn down.
     
    Hello Iffen,
    Read through PG's previous article and his comment entries. It's really a sight to behold how he is unravelling here at the UR.

    I saw your valiant attempts to bring some balance to the arguments, But, as I said before I left for the trip, we'd all be best adviced not to toil excessively in the bitter vineyard.

    I really have little desire to engage the bestiary as I once did. They are all totally invested in the narratives cooked up in their little echo chambers; where deviations, however small, are akin to reducing the ever-rising need of addicts to the drug. I say this with confidence: the world has no use for their claptrap.

    I say this with confidence: the world has no use for their claptrap.

    Say Sam — do you really speak for the world? It would appear otherwise.

    How is it that you very very smart Jews, screwed up so badly, that the people who supported you after WWII – now hate you?

    Just asking! (with confidence)

    Think Peace — Art

  129. Wally says: • Website
    @jacques sheete

    The $38 billion over ten years in military assistance that the Obama recently promised to Israel is far less than what will actually be received from the United States Treasury and from other American sources, including handouts from Congress.
     
    We can all bet our sweet tushies on that and it would likely take several books to scratch the surface. If we toss in the theft of military secrets and hardware, infiltration of unions, banks, corporations, universities, religious institutions, and government, and the parasitic effect of jewish mobsters, there is no rational way to comprehend the costs involved in the relationship.

    Why this needs to be explained is a wonder to me, but thank gawd we have the likes of PG!

    And why do Jews vehemently fight against an audit of the Federal Reserve?

    How much US taxpayers money have been given to “that shitty little country” under The Fed table?

    Read More
    And why do Jews vehemently fight against an audit of the Federal Reserve?
     
    For reasons similar to the "anti-Semitism" legislation they're now attempting to cram down the throats of us dumb goyim?
  130. ChuckOrloski says:
    @Sam Shama
    The U.S has long committed as a matter of law and national interest, to aid Israel in maintaining a competitive military edge in the ME. The reasons are well understood by Congress and POTUS, hated by the denizens of this particular writer's little entourage, yet fully endorsed by the American citizenry.

    Some of the things written in this article are plainly wrong, and I'm not in the mood to expose them fully. One small matter sticks out. Appropriations made by Congress [as a State Dept line item] for Foreign Aid, for any country at all, are deposited at the Fed in the form of short-term Treasuries, thus earning the short-term interest. Its an accounting necessity, irrespective of whether the US is running a deficit or not. Giraldi goes on to make it into an oh so scandalous narrative of it!

    “… it’s an accounting necessity.”

    Hey Maven Shama,

    Above, that’s a quite an accomplished bit of Orwellian mumbo-jumbo.

    (Zigh)

    It clearly “sticks out” that you did not even bother to read the TITLE of this very pointed & plain spoken article written by P.G.

    Selah The Jewish Lobby Politics and the English Language.

  131. Wally says:
    @Clyde
    Muslim Jihadists have been waging war against humanity since Muhammad in the 600s AD so they are just getting taste of their own medicine via the IDF and a very small one at that. The Burmese Buddhists are onto them and are forcing out the Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh. The Thai Buddhists have to contend with their Thai Muslims waging war in South Thailand.
    Muslims killed off 80 million Hindus over a few centuries. All Indian and Pakistani Muslims have ancestors who were Hindu who were forced to convert. Same murderous Jihadist idiots ruined Persia. Islam has a very nasty track record like an eBay seller who has an 80% rating that you are not going to do business with. Even the Muslim peacenik Sufis have waged Jihad wars, Kashmir being a current example.
    http://indiafacts.org/sufism-india-bloodied-history/

    And that’s why Jews First Zionists demand massive 3rd world immigration into the US & Europe while they support very strict Israeli immigration laws which allow JEWS ONLY.

    Read More
    Cuck pope Frannie and the USA Conference of Bishops are behind the immigration in Europe and the USA.
  132. iffen says:
    @German_reader
    That's still not genocide in the sense of the genocide of the Armenians, the Holocaust or the mass slaughter in Ruanda. There's certainly much that can be criticized about Israel's policies, but "genocide" as a term is just inaccurate, evokes false associations and can therefore be easily dismissed as hysterical hyperbole.
    Maybe coin some other term, e.g. left-wing Israeli Baruch Kimmerling used "politicide" and defined it as "a gradual but systematic attempt to cause [the Palestinians'] annihilation as an independent political and social entity".

    to cause [the Palestinians'] annihilation as an independent political and social entity

    There has not been a Palestinian “independent political and social entity” which is one of the reasons Israel has been able to accomplish its objectives.

    There is no reason to coin new terms. Israel has not, and is not doing anything that other nation states have done, or are doing.

    Of course, some of the actions, like chipping away at Judea and Samaria with settlements, harken back to the 18th and 19th centuries.

    Of course, some of the actions, like chipping away at Judea and Samaria with settlements, harken back to the 18th and 19th centuries.
     
    Yeah, sorry, we aren't in the 18th or 19th centuries anymore. No other Western or semi-Western state with democratic credentials could, under present conditions, get away with what Israel does, that is operate a blatantly ethnocentric policy aiming at the annexation of land inhabited by people of another ethnic and religious background. Now if your standards are those of mid-19th century Americans annexing Mexican territory, of European settler colonies expelling and dominating natives, or indeed of present-day Chinese in Tibet or of Moroccans in West Sahara, then yes, none of what Israel does is exceptional or objectionable. The question just is, why should the US, with all its supposed respect for human rights, all its agonizing over past wrongs and its "antiracism" (which goes much too far imo, but that's a different matter) support such policies that are in contradiction to what the US supposedly stands for?
    My sympathies for the Palestinians aren't that great on the whole (the terrorist tactics they have employed disgust me), but the hypocrisy of the US stance on Israel is palpable (and no, the fact that PG may use over-wrought language and that there's a large number of Holocaust deniers and other nutcases posting here, is irrelevant in this regard).
    , @ChuckOrloski
    Hey Judah Ben iffen-iffen,

    Are you at all aware how The Jewish Lobby & it's greedy "Money Machine" component has so thoroughly "chipped away" at Washington D.C. in particular, and the nation-state in general?

    (Zigh)

    Tell me when you think such cunning settlement-takeover action "harkens back" to?

    18th Century America? 19th Century? 20th Century?

    (Zigh) Sad to say that you would hear I.D.F. bats banging upon your own little belfry-brain, and having taken The Maven Sham's narcissist cue, you'd place blame upon the "denizens of this (U.R.) writer's little entourage."
    , @silviosilver

    There is no reason to coin new terms. Israel has not, and is not doing anything that other nation states have done, or are doing.
     
    That hardly makes Israel's behavior moral.

    At least as far as white countries go, America has made unprecedented efforts to atone for its historical mistreatment of non-whites.

    The British and French have, to their own detriment, flooded their countries with hostile non-whites in a bid to atone for historical wrongs.

    Germany is paying through the nose for its mistreatment of non-Germans.

    Israel still can't even bring itself to admit (officially) that it mistreated non-Jews, let alone begin to atone for that mistreatment.

  133. jacques sheete says:
    @German_reader
    That's still not genocide in the sense of the genocide of the Armenians, the Holocaust or the mass slaughter in Ruanda. There's certainly much that can be criticized about Israel's policies, but "genocide" as a term is just inaccurate, evokes false associations and can therefore be easily dismissed as hysterical hyperbole.
    Maybe coin some other term, e.g. left-wing Israeli Baruch Kimmerling used "politicide" and defined it as "a gradual but systematic attempt to cause [the Palestinians'] annihilation as an independent political and social entity".

    …but “genocide” as a term is just inaccurate…

    You can insist all you want, but please refer to comments #53 and #73.

    Jews themselves insisted on using the term in the way it’s used here so one could be forgiven for thinking that it is used appropriately here, no?

    As for being dismissable as hyperbole, no doubt the usual suspects will do exactly that. If they do, who cares?

    (H/T StoC.)

    Read More
    November 15, 2017 at 12:10 am GMT • 500 Words

    if you go back a few years, and include the cost to the American people of participating in WWI, which the US was dragged into on behalf of the world’s Zionists, (all as a consequence of the intrigues behind the Balfour Declaration..) then I suspect the cost would be higher, once you included all the war dead and their lost wages, not to mention the cost of fighting the war, and the medical costs of the wounded returning veterans. Not to mention the non-monetary costs of families who lost their fathers and sons, husbands and brothers.

    Then there’s the cost of fighting endless wars for Israel, I doubt that was included, but it should have been. Is there anyone on the planet that doesn’t know the ZUS destroyed Iraq on behalf of Israel? And Libya too. And all the billions handed over to Egypt to play nice with Israel, that should all be included, with the interest as well.

    And Syria, how much have we spent on the head-slicing orcs and weapons and such. How much has it cost Americans to be in a cold war with Russia because Israel is mad at Putin for upsetting their plans for Syria. Certainly we should include all those cost as well, no?

    And what about the costs of oil embargoes like in the 70s. That was all done because Nixon helped the Zionists in the Yom Kippur War, instigating an oil embargo that caused massive lines at the gas stations, and even instituted a draconian 55 mph speed limit on our fabulous new interstates, because serving as Israel’s bitch is so worth it, huh?

    And what about all the cost of terrorism, eh?

    has that been included? Let’s not forget that before we became Israel’s bitch, you could walk onto a passenger jet with a shotgun in tow, since it was incomprehensible that anyone would harm another passenger on the plane. Not so once we stirred the Arab hornets nest by acting as the big, stupid golem for Israel.

    And of course 9/11 and all the subsequent costs, both monetary and of losing our Constitutional rights. ALL of it a direct cost of our special relationship with Israel.

    Damn, but I could go on and on.

    But when you think about it, and reflect on just how much the American people benefit from all our largess to Israel, like being treated to a fireworks show on the USS Liberty, and so many other benefits.. acting as Israel’s stupid little bitch is a no-brainer.

    But, but, Rurik, Sam Shama has assured us Dumb Goyim the total costs are a measly 21 basis points. What are you harping on about?
  135. Rurik says:
    @German_reader

    One might well ask how it is possible that the American taxpayer should subsidize a foreign military organization that is regularly accused of war crimes in its ongoing brutal and genocidal occupation
     
    I don't have much sympathy for the state of Israel nowadays, but Dr Giraldi should really avoid hyperbole like calling Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands "genocidal". Given the demographic trends of the Palestinian population under that occupation (steady population growth, high birthrate) this is just not credible and hurts his argument.

    Given the demographic trends of the Palestinian population under that occupation (steady population growth, high birthrate) this is just not credible and hurts his argument

    I guess what you’re saying is that if there are more American Indians alive today than there were when the Europeans arrived in the New World, that what ever happened between them, must never be called ‘a genocide’, huh?

    According to Wiki, there were approximately only 250k Native Americans living in the US in 1890s, and today ‘According to 2003 United States Census Bureau estimates, there are 2,786,652 Native Americans in the United States.

    So I never want to hear any more talk of some so-called ‘genocide of the Indians’ anymore.

    That was probably the lowest point of the Amerindian population in the present-day US though. No one knows how many there were before 1492 and the consequent mass death due to European diseases, but several million seems likely, so probably more than today.
    Besides, apart maybe from some regions (California?) US policy towards Amerindians in the 19th century can't be described as genocidal anyway. So your analogy doesn't work.
  136. German_reader says:
    @iffen
    to cause [the Palestinians'] annihilation as an independent political and social entity

    There has not been a Palestinian "independent political and social entity" which is one of the reasons Israel has been able to accomplish its objectives.

    There is no reason to coin new terms. Israel has not, and is not doing anything that other nation states have done, or are doing.

    Of course, some of the actions, like chipping away at Judea and Samaria with settlements, harken back to the 18th and 19th centuries.

    There is no reason to coin new terms. Israel has not, and is not doing anything that other nation states have done, or are doing.

    Of course, some of the actions, like chipping away at Judea and Samaria with settlements, harken back to the 18th and 19th centuries.

    Yeah, sorry, we aren’t in the 18th or 19th centuries anymore. No other Western or semi-Western state with democratic credentials could, under present conditions, get away with what Israel does, that is operate a blatantly ethnocentric policy aiming at the annexation of land inhabited by people of another ethnic and religious background. Now if your standards are those of mid-19th century Americans annexing Mexican territory, of European settler colonies expelling and dominating natives, or indeed of present-day Chinese in Tibet or of Moroccans in West Sahara, then yes, none of what Israel does is exceptional or objectionable. The question just is, why should the US, with all its supposed respect for human rights, all its agonizing over past wrongs and its “antiracism” (which goes much too far imo, but that’s a different matter) support such policies that are in contradiction to what the US supposedly stands for?
    My sympathies for the Palestinians aren’t that great on the whole (the terrorist tactics they have employed disgust me), but the hypocrisy of the US stance on Israel is palpable (and no, the fact that PG may use over-wrought language and that there’s a large number of Holocaust deniers and other nutcases posting here, is irrelevant in this regard).

    My sympathies for the Palestinians aren’t that great on the whole (the terrorist tactics they have employed disgust me)
     
    If you were a Palestinian, if you had suffered through everything they have suffered through at the hands of Israelis, how would you fight back?
    , @iffen
    then yes, none of what Israel does is exceptional or objectionable

    I don't see a lot to disagree with in your comment. I get the impression from the totality of your comment that you want to make a distinction between my views and yours. I don't see a lot of difference, except that I am partial to Israel.
  137. SolontoCroesus says:
    @Talha
    Hey Sam,

    The U.S has long committed as a matter of law and national interest
     
    Correct, but the goal post seems to have changed over the decades. US vis-a-vis Israel in the time of Ike is not the same as now. It was far more in the US's favor in the past, now it is much more in Israel's favor to our detriment (I know this is obviously a point of contention).

    The reasons are well understood by Congress and POTUS
     
    They need to get elected.

    yet fully endorsed by the American citizenry
     
    I wouldn't say "fully" because that simply isn't true, but yes, she has the majority on her side - no doubt. These are some nice breakdowns:

    http://news.gallup.com/poll/203954/israel-maintains-positive-image.aspx

    Keep in mind #4 - "There is a growing generation gap in Mideast sympathies":
    http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/05/23/5-facts-about-how-americans-view-the-israeli-palestinian-conflict/

    That is the important thing to keep an eye out on. Israel's policy is getting more and more in-your-face (especially Likud) and causing more damage to US interests and reputation as support is declining. Is this sustainable?

    And thanks for pointing out the accounting matter - I did not know that.

    Peace.

    Israel’s policy is getting more and more in-your-face (especially Likud)

    Statements like that appear often: (paraphrase) — the problem is not Israel, it’s Likud.

    Correct me if that is an inaccurate paraphrase.

    If accurate, what does it mean? Is Likud ideologically distinct from the prevailing cultural/political norms in Israel? Does Likud function in a dictatorship, imposing its will on the Israeli people using its monopoly of violence, namely, the IDF that, as Phil detailed, is financially supported by Jewish-American billionaires (among others)?

    Is there robust opposition to Likud that is brutally suppressed? Do such groups picket or boycott billionaire fundraisers such as those pictured above ?

    (If Yes, Please Don’t Mess with the Roses!)

    Hey S2C,

    the problem is not Israel, it’s Likud.
     
    I said "especially Likud". Israel is the problem; it is a European secular ethno-nation-state import based mostly on European Jewish experience and history. It is not native to that land or area. Many of the Zionists were extremely frustrated that the Jews in places like Egypt, Iraq were simply not "down with the program". The Muslims and Arabs also importing the ethno-nation-state mentality helped to screw things up further.

    It seems Likud and plenty far-right parties remain popular - so this is not some weird fluke:
    https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/1.777963

    Too many Israelis seem to be in a bunker mentality and by supporting horrible policies in the region, seem to be perpetuating the conditions that will keep hostilities high for a long time to come. West Bank settlement has got to stop - period!
    "Israel must start planning for a million people in Area C of the West Bank, Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze’ev Elkin and settler leaders said on Tuesday. 'This will happen – it is only a question of when,' Elkin said, adding that it could be anywhere between the next 10 to 20 years, depending on the pace of construction."
    http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Elkin-Start-preparing-for-one-million-settlers-in-the-West-Bank-514251

    And their constant (along with their new chums, Da' Sauds) calls for the US going hog-wild all over the ME (especially the rhetoric against Iran) must also.

    Peace.
  138. Rurik says:
    @jacques sheete

    The $38 billion over ten years in military assistance that the Obama recently promised to Israel is far less than what will actually be received from the United States Treasury and from other American sources, including handouts from Congress.
     
    We can all bet our sweet tushies on that and it would likely take several books to scratch the surface. If we toss in the theft of military secrets and hardware, infiltration of unions, banks, corporations, universities, religious institutions, and government, and the parasitic effect of jewish mobsters, there is no rational way to comprehend the costs involved in the relationship.

    Why this needs to be explained is a wonder to me, but thank gawd we have the likes of PG!

    We can all bet our sweet tushies on that and it would likely take several books to scratch the surface. If we toss in the theft of military secrets and hardware, infiltration of unions, banks, corporations, universities, religious institutions, and government, and the parasitic effect of jewish mobsters, there is no rational way to comprehend the costs involved in the relationship.

    yep

    if you include Jewish banksters in with the Zionists, then the cost to the American people of the Federal Reserve scam, (of truly biblical proportions) would be so astronomical as to be incalculable.

    they have virtually looted so much of the wealth of this nation that they’ve driven the value of our dollar to a penny or two of its original value, which it maintained for a hundred years until the advent of the Satanic ((Federal Reserve Bank))

    we’ve been made slaves to the Fed by a single act of perfidy by Woodrow Wilson, so much so that his name should be synonymous with betrayal, only that word is woefully inadequate to convey a betrayal of a nation and a people as vast and consequential as the USA. It’s just breathtaking to glimmer it.

    END the FED!!!!!

    Read More
  139. Dr. X says:
    @geokat62
    Keep shining that spotlight, Phil... the night-flower is visibly beginning to wilt.

    Keep shining that spotlight, Phil… the night-flower is visibly beginning to wilt.

    Yes, thank you for marshaling the evidence that the Jews really do have their boot on the neck of this country so succinctly.

  140. Patriot says:
    @Clyde
    Muslim Jihadists have been waging war against humanity since Muhammad in the 600s AD so they are just getting taste of their own medicine via the IDF and a very small one at that. The Burmese Buddhists are onto them and are forcing out the Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh. The Thai Buddhists have to contend with their Thai Muslims waging war in South Thailand.
    Muslims killed off 80 million Hindus over a few centuries. All Indian and Pakistani Muslims have ancestors who were Hindu who were forced to convert. Same murderous Jihadist idiots ruined Persia. Islam has a very nasty track record like an eBay seller who has an 80% rating that you are not going to do business with. Even the Muslim peacenik Sufis have waged Jihad wars, Kashmir being a current example.
    http://indiafacts.org/sufism-india-bloodied-history/

    Clyde is correct that Muslims are a particulary nasty group, and that is precisely why Jews have worked so hard to foster Muslim immigration into all Christian Western nations, while keeping them out of Israel.

    By the way, Clyde, nice attempt to deflect. We’re talking about Jews. Stop trying to change the subject.

    You always talk about Jews. Now it is time you talk about Muslims and their eternal Jihad.
  141. geokat62 says:
    @Rurik

    Since the foundation of the state of Israel in 1948, it has been “the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. foreign assistance since World War II,” according to the Congressional Research Service. The United States has provided Israel with $233.7 billion in adjusted for inflation aid between 1948 through the end of 2012, reports Haaretz.
     
    if you go back a few years, and include the cost to the American people of participating in WWI, which the US was dragged into on behalf of the world's Zionists, (all as a consequence of the intrigues behind the Balfour Declaration..) then I suspect the cost would be higher, once you included all the war dead and their lost wages, not to mention the cost of fighting the war, and the medical costs of the wounded returning veterans. Not to mention the non-monetary costs of families who lost their fathers and sons, husbands and brothers.

    Then there's the cost of fighting endless wars for Israel, I doubt that was included, but it should have been. Is there anyone on the planet that doesn't know the ZUS destroyed Iraq on behalf of Israel? And Libya too. And all the billions handed over to Egypt to play nice with Israel, that should all be included, with the interest as well.

    And Syria, how much have we spent on the head-slicing orcs and weapons and such. How much has it cost Americans to be in a cold war with Russia because Israel is mad at Putin for upsetting their plans for Syria. Certainly we should include all those cost as well, no?

    And what about the costs of oil embargoes like in the 70s. That was all done because Nixon helped the Zionists in the Yom Kippur War, instigating an oil embargo that caused massive lines at the gas stations, and even instituted a draconian 55 mph speed limit on our fabulous new interstates, because serving as Israel's bitch is so worth it, huh?

    And what about all the cost of terrorism, eh?

    has that been included? Let's not forget that before we became Israel's bitch, you could walk onto a passenger jet with a shotgun in tow, since it was incomprehensible that anyone would harm another passenger on the plane. Not so once we stirred the Arab hornets nest by acting as the big, stupid golem for Israel.

    And of course 9/11 and all the subsequent costs, both monetary and of losing our Constitutional rights. ALL of it a direct cost of our special relationship with Israel.

    Damn, but I could go on and on.

    But when you think about it, and reflect on just how much the American people benefit from all our largess to Israel, like being treated to a fireworks show on the USS Liberty, and so many other benefits.. acting as Israel's stupid little bitch is a no-brainer.

    ALL of it a direct cost of our special relationship with Israel.

    But, but, Rurik, Sam Shama has assured us Dumb Goyim the total costs are a measly 21 basis points. What are you harping on about?

    when you put it that way Geo, then the deaths on the Liberty and Israel's treachery on 9/11 seem 'worth it', no?

    "it's very good"

    http://assets.nydailynews.com/polopoly_fs/1.1844503.1403755845!/img/httpImage/image.jpg_gen/derivatives/article_970/wtc26n-3-web.jpg
  142. Rurik says:
    @Avery
    {.... to remove all Palestinians.}

    Removal is not genocide.
    Forcibly expelling indigenous population is not genocide.
    Ethnic cleansing is not genocide.
    War crimes* is not genocide.
    .
    .
    .
    The State of Israel is guilty of all of the above.
    But only genocide is genocide.
    Sorry, no genocide of Palestinians.


    ______________
    * Goldstone Report.

    The State of Israel is guilty of all of the above.
    But only genocide is genocide.
    Sorry, no genocide of Palestinians.

    bullshit

    what about the inhabitants of Deir Yassin and similar villages?

    these people were butchered in the most grizzly ways possible, with the specific intent to instill widespread terror in order to drive all the Arabs out of their lands, so that the Jews could then steal the lands and claim them as their own.

    The Nazi also murdered Jews to drive them out of their lands, but in that case the lands were German lands, and so the Germans were trying to drive hostile enemies out of their own lands, and yet they’re still universally condemned for genocide.

    Which is worse, slaughtering people in order to steal their land, (something that is going on as we speak, in places like Syria, where the Zionsts are still murdering people in order to steal their land), or when you murder people who have declared war against you in your own lands, in order to drive them out?

    which is worse Avery?

    The Nazi also murdered Jews to drive them out of their lands
     
    The Nazis didn't just seek to expel Jews (that would have been unremarkable given Jewish history), they wanted to kill every single Jew (even people who didn't regard themselves as Jewish, but had some Jewish ancestry) under their power, and they substantially succeeded with that.
    Accusing Israel of doing something comparable is just dumb.
    , @L.K
    Sad little liar Avery would have a very different take, you better believe it, IF the Palestinians were Armenians.
    , @Talha
    Hey Rurik,

    I thought Avery was being sarcastic. At least that's how I read it.

    Peace.
  143. Rurik says:
    @Wade

    Department of Defense co-production projects, preferential contracting, “scrapping” or “surplusing” of usable equipment that is then turned over to the IDF, as well as the forward deployment of military hardware to an Israeli base, are considerable benefits to Tel Aviv’s bottom line. Much of this assistance is hidden from view.
     
    And then there was that 2.3 trillion dollars that the Pentagon had "lost" prior to 911 and Donald Rumsfeld taking over the post. I've often wondered whether this money was being given directly to Israel. Aid to Israel is classified by the CIA but has been leaked before and so we don't know how much of our tax money is really being given:

    https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP91-00561R000100030081-9.pdf

    And then there was that 2.3 trillion dollars that the Pentagon had “lost” prior to 911 and Donald Rumsfeld taking over the post. I’ve often wondered whether this money was being given directly to Israel.

    yes of course

    Rabbi (Israeli duel citizen and 9/11 mastermind) Dov Zakheim was comptroller of the Pentagon when the loot went missing, so by all means, add it to the ledger

    from what I’ve read subsequently, the actual amount is much, much greater

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  144. German_reader says:
    @Rurik

    Given the demographic trends of the Palestinian population under that occupation (steady population growth, high birthrate) this is just not credible and hurts his argument
     
    I guess what you're saying is that if there are more American Indians alive today than there were when the Europeans arrived in the New World, that what ever happened between them, must never be called 'a genocide', huh?

    According to Wiki, there were approximately only 250k Native Americans living in the US in 1890s, and today 'According to 2003 United States Census Bureau estimates, there are 2,786,652 Native Americans in the United States.

    So I never want to hear any more talk of some so-called 'genocide of the Indians' anymore.

    According to Wiki, there were approximately only 250k Native Americans living in the US in 1890s

    That was probably the lowest point of the Amerindian population in the present-day US though. No one knows how many there were before 1492 and the consequent mass death due to European diseases, but several million seems likely, so probably more than today.
    Besides, apart maybe from some regions (California?) US policy towards Amerindians in the 19th century can’t be described as genocidal anyway. So your analogy doesn’t work.

    but didn't you read what I said, we're in total agreement

    Rurik:

    So I never want to hear any more talk of some so-called ‘genocide of the Indians’ anymore.
     
    German_reader:

    US policy towards Amerindians in the 19th century can’t be described as genocidal anyway. So your analogy doesn’t work.
     
    you see, we agree

    just slaughtering a percentage of the population and terrorizing them and driving them from their lands and humiliating them and destroying their way of life and forcing them to live in desperately poor conditions as you mock them from their former lands while living in posh conditions they could only dream of, isn't any kind of genocide. Pfft!

    I mean really!

    sure, they lost everything they had, their farms, their houses, their freedom and way of life. They've watched as their young men are dragged out of their houses never to be seen again, tortured in dungeons and even murdered in order to harvest their organs.

    That may be slightly unpleasant, but it's hardly a 'genocide!' I mean come on!

    if you want a genocide, you have to look at the Holocaust! That's where the world's and history's most unspeakably evil people that ever, ever existed in the world tried to kill God Himself!!!

    did you know that?

    Sure, that's why the Holocaust is so evil beyond evil, because those Master Race Germans tried to kill God, (the Jewish people who are Chosen by God Himself, and so trying to kill every last Jewish man, woman and child, and push them all into ovens, at least the ones who weren't made into soap and lampshades....)

    >>sigh<<

    you Germans are so enamored of your masochistic narrative, that I suspect you'd climb into an oven yourself if you felt it'd mollify your eternal butt-hurt guilt angst.

    whatever happened during the mass-insanity of WWII happened, and all the perpetrators and victims (aside from a few tens of millions of Holocaust survivors) are dead and in the grave.

    what's going on in Palestine (and Syria and elsewhere in the greater Levant) is happening today, OK.

    That's why the genocide of the Palestinians is so egregious, because it's being perpetrated by the people of the West. The same people who hanged the Nazis by the neck, are the people who today are waging aggressive wars all over the planet on behalf of Israel. Duh.

    So perhaps it's more to the point that what the ZUS (and Germany by complicity) are engaging in is specifically what the Nazis were hanged for. NOT for any so-called genocide, but for "waging aggressive war" - which according to the judges at Nuremburg, create all the attendant and assorted atrocities and crimes.

    So, forget about genocides (or 500,000 children dying for lack of clean water and medicine that was "worth it", [but is NOT a genocide!!]) if that's what gets your lederhosen in a knot, (not wanting to share your precious guilt I guess), and just consider the crime for which the Nazis were hanged, because it is that crime that the ZUSA is perpetrating all over the planet, (on behalf of Israel), and according to your moral superiors at Nuremburg, it is the ultimate crime.

  145. German_reader says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:03 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Rurik

    The State of Israel is guilty of all of the above.
    But only genocide is genocide.
    Sorry, no genocide of Palestinians.
     
    bullshit

    what about the inhabitants of Deir Yassin and similar villages?

    these people were butchered in the most grizzly ways possible, with the specific intent to instill widespread terror in order to drive all the Arabs out of their lands, so that the Jews could then steal the lands and claim them as their own.

    The Nazi also murdered Jews to drive them out of their lands, but in that case the lands were German lands, and so the Germans were trying to drive hostile enemies out of their own lands, and yet they're still universally condemned for genocide.

    Which is worse, slaughtering people in order to steal their land, (something that is going on as we speak, in places like Syria, where the Zionsts are still murdering people in order to steal their land), or when you murder people who have declared war against you in your own lands, in order to drive them out?

    which is worse Avery?

    The Nazi also murdered Jews to drive them out of their lands

    The Nazis didn’t just seek to expel Jews (that would have been unremarkable given Jewish history), they wanted to kill every single Jew (even people who didn’t regard themselves as Jewish, but had some Jewish ancestry) under their power, and they substantially succeeded with that.
    Accusing Israel of doing something comparable is just dumb.

    The Nazis didn’t just seek to expel Jews (that would have been unremarkable given Jewish history), they wanted to kill every single Jew ...
     
    Any credible evidence for that?

    It's wartime propaganda until you prove otherwise.
    I agree with a great deal of what you say in the Israel/Palestinian context, particularly the corrective issued at the stupid attempt to slap a charge of genocide. As far as Israel gaining more land in the WB, the fault is as much Likud-engineered as it is a PA desire to maintain status quo.
    German reader...do your homework...

    If a country were hell-bent on genocide, WHY WOULD THEY KEEP RECORDS?? WHY would they build “camps” hundreds (if not thousands) of miles away with sanitary facilities, housing, medical, recreational and other ancillary facilities? Would it not have been easier to just “eliminate” them without going through all of this trouble? Why would they expend massive effort on logistical movement utilizing their limited energy resources if the goal was extermination? Things do not "add up"...

    Something BIG “stinks” in this whole jewish “holocaust ™” deal. It is no secret that jewish Zionists made “deals” with the German government in order to make life “uncomfortable” for jewish Germans.

    The establishment of a “homeland” was a Zionist “dream” since the 1800s. What better way to encourage “emigration” to a foreign land than to make things difficult for the “cream of German society” (jews)?? The TRUTH about the so-called jewish “holocaust ™” is out . . .

    The so-called jewish “holocaust ™” has been turned into a de-facto “religion” in which no deviation from orthodoxy is permitted. In fact, in most European countries, independent investigation into jewish “holocaust ™” truths is strictly forbidden under pain of fines and imprisonment. In the USA, things are not quite as bad, only job loss and personal and professional destruction at the hands of those of the “tribe” that FEAR the real truth of the jewish “holocaust ™” being exposed is evident. TRUTH CANNOT BE USED AS A DEFENSE OR ENTERED INTO EVIDENCE IN THE "KANGAROO COURTS" THAT PROSECUTE THOSE WHO DARE TO INVESTIGATE THIS HISTORICAL EVENT. A question for you "holocaust ™" promoters--why are there laws that criminalize the search for truth??

    When the truth about this historical event comes out, it will change much of the world’s perception about those that are using this event as a “cash cow” that “keeps on giving”. . . “there’s NO business like “SHOAH business”.
    Jewish complicity in this event is carefully “covered up”.

    A good example of present-day censorship is the fate that awaits those that dare question “official” jewish “holocaust” orthodoxy. Most European countries have criminalized ANY line of thought that deviates from the “official” jewish “holocaust” story. WHY?? In fact, TRUTH is no defense when it comes to “all things holocaust”. Ask noted WW2 researcher David Irving, who was forced to recant TRUTH in order to avoid punishment. . .

    If people only knew of the planning that took place (among those of the “chosen”) to engineer the jewish “holocaust”, there would be a pogrom of massive size. You see, the jewish “holocaust” was necessary in order to force the establishment of a jewish state. In this case, the ENDS justified the MEANS. There have been many “holocausts” of much greater misery throughout human history, yet the jewish “holocaust” is the only one that counts . . .

    Look at the “commercialization of the so-called jewish “holocaust ™” while the much larger communist (true) holocaust is conveniently forgotten. To assure a continuing supply of jewish “holocaust ™” “survivors”, jews are tattooing their ATM (oops, I mean “camp” numbers) on their children and grandchildren.

    Since the jews declared war on Germany in 1933 (yes, 1933), the Germans had no choice but to complete the Zionist plan of marginalizing German jews (to say the least).. This fulfilled the Zionist plan of forcing German jews to emigrate to Palestine while making the world grant jews a “homeland”–Israel.

    Zionists have been predicting a jewish “homeland for the last two-hundred years while predicting a “holocaust ™” of 6 million for the same amount of time. The ACTUAL number of non-combatant deaths in the European theater of operations is approximately 731,000, NOT 6 million (official International Red Cross figures).

    Regarding that “holocaust ™” “showplace” Auschwitz, there are engineering inconsistencies in the design of the so-called “gas chambers”. The doors are not of a gas-tight design; it would have been impossible to retrieve the bodies, and there is no means to ventilate the rooms after the so-called “gassing” took place”. From an engineering standpoint, these are very serious errors that would have caused the deaths of the “operators” of these supposed “gas chambers”. As Germans were excellent engineers, it is difficult to observe the glaring engineering errors that presently exist in these "camps".

    American execution expert, Fred Leuchter travelled to Auschwitz, surreptitiously obtained samples from the purported “gas chambers”, had them tested and published his results. The absence of methylene blue in ALL of the samples, save one, was PROOF that the “gas chambers” did not exist. The one positive sample was taken from a room used to disinfect clothing. In fact, the "chimney" for the supposed "gas chamber" does not connect to anything.

    Mr. Leuchter’s was rewarded for his search for TRUTH by his professional and personal character assassination by those of the “tribe”. He lost all of his federal and state contracts, and was prosecuted under an obscure Massachusetts “law” for “practicing engineering without a license”–a law which had never been used before or since. . .

    It is no secret that after WW2, the Soviets attempted to “create” the “death camps” for propaganda purposes. Yes, there was extreme deprivation and suffering–many people perished. The prime cause of death was typhus. As allied bombings destroyed most of the infrastructure, typhus was at epidemic levels. THIS is what caused the massive amounts of human deaths . . .NOT gassing.

  146. Sam Shama says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:11 am GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    Speaking of unhinged -- Did Nikki Haley provide any introductions for you?

    wrt your assessment of the "unhinged" comment -- it would be more impressive if you pointed out the errors of fact, rather than play armchair Freud.

    re getting around in this old world -- yer right, it's time for SWMBO & Yours truly to board the plane ourselves rather that deliver or fetch the younguns from the airport (siblings favor ports & docks). They compete to cover the globe; pretty close to checking all the boxes, tho nobody's been to Maudes base in Antarctica.

    wrt your assessment of the “unhinged” comment — it would be more impressive if you pointed out the errors of fact, rather than play armchair Freud.

    You wish me to refute “errors of fact” in a fictional conversation you cobbled together, one which I might point out hardly rises to the standards FDR was known for?

    Have you quite taken leave of your senses?

    In other words, Sam, you can't refute the numerous facts embedded in an admittedly low-grade/amateur attempt at a humorous rendition of a series of real-world occurences.

    Erase the snark and the obscenities, Sam: each of the facts/events occurred; sources/references were given for several of them.

    Surely someone who can calculate 21 basis points can suss out six or seven facts from their half-baked humorous matrix and assess their veracity.

    If you can't figure out which bits are the facts, say so and I'll do my best to help you out.

    NB. FDR said of himself that he was "a magician," he used to say that he had to "keep his left hand from knowing what his right hand was doing."

    Historian Thomas Fleming spent a week as Harry Truman's house guest, during which time he interviewed Truman extensively on many topics, including his impression of FDR. Truman said FDR was the coldest most cynical person he'd ever met.
    , @SolontoCroesus
    PS: You apparently like numbers --

    By my count the comment in question contains 28 +1 assertions -- statements capable of being either verified/affirmed or negated.

  147. Rurik says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:13 am GMT • 100 Words
    @LA Dude
    To select just one calumny among many in Phil's article:

    [The IDF is] regularly accused of war crimes in its ongoing brutal and genocidal occupation of the Palestinian West Bank and East Jerusalem
     
    Here is the Merriam-Webster definition of genocide:

    the deliberate and systematic destruction of a racial, political, or cultural group
     
    Here is a list of synonyms for genocide from Thesaurus.com:

    carnage, holocaust, mass murders, massacre, slaughter, annihilation, decimation, ethnic cleansing, execution.
     
    Phil - Can you please share your sources of information about this "genocide"? The Arab inhabitants of East Jerusalem and the West Bank would be extremely surprised to learn that their day-to-day life consists of misery and wanton destruction, as you describe it (much as a resident of, say, Phoenix would be quite startled to be informed that he in fact lives in a war zone). Have you considered visiting Israel and its Arab inhabitants to investigate your claims?

    By the way, what is your level of familiarity with the Middle East? From your writing, one would have difficulty concluding that you have a knowledge of Middle Eastern languages, cultures, religions or society. What is your educational background on the general subject?

    The Arab inhabitants of East Jerusalem and the West Bank would be extremely surprised to learn that their day-to-day life consists of misery and wanton destruction,

    and here’s my cue to post this charming video of the IDF, where Sheldon Adlelson wants his son to become a sniper

    what kind of day-to-day life it must be like to live with this kind of human garbage, huh?

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  148. ChuckOrloski says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:13 am GMT • 100 Words
    @iffen
    to cause [the Palestinians'] annihilation as an independent political and social entity

    There has not been a Palestinian "independent political and social entity" which is one of the reasons Israel has been able to accomplish its objectives.

    There is no reason to coin new terms. Israel has not, and is not doing anything that other nation states have done, or are doing.

    Of course, some of the actions, like chipping away at Judea and Samaria with settlements, harken back to the 18th and 19th centuries.

    Hey Judah Ben iffen-iffen,

    Are you at all aware how The Jewish Lobby & it’s greedy “Money Machine” component has so thoroughly “chipped away” at Washington D.C. in particular, and the nation-state in general?

    (Zigh)

    Tell me when you think such cunning settlement-takeover action “harkens back” to?

    18th Century America? 19th Century? 20th Century?

    (Zigh) Sad to say that you would hear I.D.F. bats banging upon your own little belfry-brain, and having taken The Maven Sham’s narcissist cue, you’d place blame upon the “denizens of this (U.R.) writer’s little entourage.”

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  149. Sam Shama says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:22 am GMT
    @iffen
    Israeli military says ready to protect Druze village in Syria

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria/israeli-military-says-ready-to-protect-druze-village-in-syria-idUSKBN1D3173

    Israeli officials have previously said they were looking at the possibility of assisting Hader, whose residents have Druze kinsman lobbying on their behalf in Israel.

    Must be something in the water that helps facilitate lobbying activities. :)

    Yes, lobbying a particular talent, isn’t it? Druze are well respected and loved minority in Israel and the state will protect and aid their kinsmen.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  150. Art says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:24 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Sam Shama
    Total Foreign Aid given by the US = $42.4b
    US Budget [under Obama's last term avg] = $4.15 tr
    US GDP ~= $20tr

    F Aid as a percentage of govt Budget = 1.02%
    F Aid as a percentage of GDP = 21 basis points

    Aside from the fact that US gives less as a percentage of GDP than many other nations, in spite of her status as the world's pre-eminent power,

    Phil Giraldi's topics = almost 100% Judaeophilic :-)

    Who knew how 21 basis points of spending would prove such fertile grounds for journalistic endeavour!

    The powers of deduction displayed by the author are positively occult!

    The powers of deduction displayed by the author are positively occult!

    Oh my – a Jew spokesman doing his best to obviate the truth. He says that his very rich tribal cult both – does not work together and that we have nothing to fear from their greed and avarice.

    Oh my – he has the gonads to call a truth teller “occult.”

    Oh my – that’s funny! Thanks for the laugh.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  151. geokat62 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:31 am GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus

    Forcibly expelling **indigenous population** is not genocide.
    Ethnic cleansing is not genocide.
     
    Then what happened to Jews in Europe 1933 - 1945 was not genocide.

    With these qualifications:

    1. Jews in Germany, Poland, Ukraine, Rumania were NOT the "indigenous populations."

    2. Major Jewish leaders, specifically, Louis Brandeis in collaboration with Rabbi Stephen Wise and Felix Frankfurter (among others) directed that "All Jews leave Germany."

    3. Vladimir Jabotinsky declared in 1935 that the goal of "high Zionism" was for all Jews everywhere to leave whatever country they were in and move to Palestine.

    4. German Ambassador to USA Hans Luther told reporters for Jewish Telegraph Agency that it was not the aim of National Socialist government (NSDAP) to expel all Jews from Germany -- as, indeed, they did not do: thousands of Jews resided in Berlin throughout the war; Rather, Luther said, Jews who had been in Germany since before 1914 could stay; Jews who had migrated to Germany after 1914, and who had "Communistic" tendencies, were not welcome -- something like illegal immigrants in USA today.

    Raphael Lemkin is claimed to have invented the word, and defined the idea, genocide.


    Lemkin made clear that total extermination was not necessary for genocide to occur:
    Genocide has two phases:
    one, destruction of the national pattern of the oppressed group;
    the other, the imposition of the national pattern of the oppressor. This imposition, in turn, may be made upon the oppressed population which is allowed to remain, or upon the territory alone, after removal of the population and the colonization of the area by the oppressor’s own nationals. http://www.dirkmoses.com/uploads/7/3/8/2/7382125/moses_lemkin_culture.pdf
     
    By that definition, genocide was committed against the German people, by Allied forces, but was NOT committed against Jews in Europe by Germans.

    British ethicist A. C. Grayling has called the deliberate destruction of Germany's cultural legacy, by firebombing its cities, cathedrals, libraries, and historic monuments and building, "culturecide."
    https://www.c-span.org/video/?192374-1/among-dead-cities

    Cora Sol Goldstein explains in chilling detail how German cultural artifacts, music, political values, economic values and methods, were systematically removed or destroyed in their tangible forms, and erased from cognitive awareness through by means of four or five years of psychological warfare. Goldstein details how Germans were "Americanized" by an occupying force that held a monopoly on violence and forcibly imposed "democratic" values, consumerism, and "modern" art and iconography.
    SEE http://press.uchicago.edu/ucp/books/book/chicago/C/bo6161622.html

    Jews were the foremost among the Oppressors in bot the war against Germany and the aftermath.

    In every way, Jews and the Allies committed a genocide of the German people.

    In less overt ways, Jews -- rather, Abrahamics -- are carrying on a slow-motion culturecide of the idea of the USA as envisioned by the founders of United States.

    They are using our money, and controlling what our children learn, in pursuit of this soul-deadening agenda.

    Raphael Lemkin is claimed to have invented the word, and defined the idea, genocide.

    Lemkin defined genocide in his book Axis Rule in Occupied Europe. He states:

    “Generally speaking, genocide does not necessarily mean the immediate destruction of a nation… It is intended rather to signify a coordinated plan of different actions aiming at the destruction of essential foundations of the life of national groups, with the aim of annihilating the groups themselves. The objectives of such a plan would be disintegration of the political and social institutions, of culture, language, national feelings, religion, and the economic existence of national groups, and the destruction of the personal security, liberty, health, dignity, and even the lives of the individuals belonging to such groups.”

    • Replies: @Wizard of Oz
    Thank you for quoting that. It is a reminder of how silly some worthies in Australia got (including a retired judge with a guilty conscience) when they applied that sophisticated definition or something like it to the generally well intentioned efforts of missionaries and public servants like Protectors of Aborigines to help Aborigines cope with the modern world or at worst smooth the pillow of the dying race while paying special attention to the welfare of part white children.
    , @Anon
    You're right of course, but curiously and coincidentally cognates of both these roots are found in Latin as well!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  152. Rurik says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:32 am GMT • 100 Words
    @geokat62

    ALL of it a direct cost of our special relationship with Israel.
     
    But, but, Rurik, Sam Shama has assured us Dumb Goyim the total costs are a measly 21 basis points. What are you harping on about?

    Sam Shama has assured us Dumb Goyim the total costs are a measly 21 basis points

    when you put it that way Geo, then the deaths on the Liberty and Israel’s treachery on 9/11 seem ‘worth it’, no?

    “it’s very good”

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  153. ANONYMOUS says: • Disclaimer
    November 15, 2017 at 1:34 am GMT

    All I read is complaints instead of recognition for Jewish organizational capabilities. They identify a goal, they achieve it. What do you do besides complain?
     
    exactly!

    https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/cc/fe/ea/ccfeea56fa8fb5171eae781b85cecf18.jpg

    all that whining and complaining and complaining and whining

    it's endless, eh?

    when what people should be doing is admiring the organizational brio and can-do spirit!
    The fat lady has yet to sing .
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  154. Sam Shama says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:35 am GMT • 100 Words
    @MEexpert
    Sam met his own kind of people. Indian businessmen are known as Jews of India.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  155. henry_bowman says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:43 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Sam Shama
    I am glad you asked the question. Koreans are particularly fond of the Talmud I had learnt prior to my visit, which prompted my choice of gift. I was pleasantly surprised to learn that most Koreans are deeply religious Christians, practising their faith as do our Evangelical brethren in the USA. They all have Bibles surely, I had reasoned, and indeed they did, whereupon the discussions [discursions? :-) ] of the Rabbis might prove diverting and enjoyable. And indeed, they fit the bill, I am pleased to report.

    Yeshua ben Yosef was a rabbi looking to upend the established order, no surprise there as to the power struggles which followed. That was then. We look two millennia afterwards and glean understanding from each other.

    Shalom

    Sam,

    You know that the heart of the Torah is Leviticus 17:11 “Without the shedding of blood there is no remission of sin.” Where is the blood sacrifice for Jewish sin since the second Temple was destroyed in 70 AD? Isaiah chapter 53 provides the answer. The prophet describes Messiah’s first coming in that His innocent blood was shed for the sins of all Jews and Gentiles alike. An honest reading of that would conclude that Yeshua is the fulfillment of that prophecy and the Messiah.

    Oh, this Jew is a fan of Yeshua allright. He rocked. I just don't quite get the notion of Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. What is the Holy Ghost?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  156. wayfarer says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:46 am GMT

    “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.” ― Mark Twain

    “How to Fix America”

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  157. jacques sheete says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:47 am GMT
    @Wally
    And why do Jews vehemently fight against an audit of the Federal Reserve?

    How much US taxpayers money have been given to "that shitty little country" under The Fed table?

    And why do Jews vehemently fight against an audit of the Federal Reserve?

    For reasons similar to the “anti-Semitism” legislation they’re now attempting to cram down the throats of us dumb goyim?

  158. jacques sheete says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:52 am GMT
    @German_reader

    The Nazi also murdered Jews to drive them out of their lands
     
    The Nazis didn't just seek to expel Jews (that would have been unremarkable given Jewish history), they wanted to kill every single Jew (even people who didn't regard themselves as Jewish, but had some Jewish ancestry) under their power, and they substantially succeeded with that.
    Accusing Israel of doing something comparable is just dumb.

    The Nazis didn’t just seek to expel Jews (that would have been unremarkable given Jewish history), they wanted to kill every single Jew …

    Any credible evidence for that?

    Any credible evidence for that?

    It’s wartime propaganda until you prove otherwise.

     

    Jesus H. Christ Jacques!

    you can't tell me you haven't seen the movies?!?!

    I must have watched about a gazillion movies and TV shows about it

    after that how can anyone have any doubt?

    Hitler even filled ships with Jews and sent them to America for Christ's sake!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  159. SolontoCroesus says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:54 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Sam Shama

    wrt your assessment of the “unhinged” comment — it would be more impressive if you pointed out the errors of fact, rather than play armchair Freud.
     
    You wish me to refute "errors of fact" in a fictional conversation you cobbled together, one which I might point out hardly rises to the standards FDR was known for?

    Have you quite taken leave of your senses?

    In other words, Sam, you can’t refute the numerous facts embedded in an admittedly low-grade/amateur attempt at a humorous rendition of a series of real-world occurences.

    Erase the snark and the obscenities, Sam: each of the facts/events occurred; sources/references were given for several of them.

    Surely someone who can calculate 21 basis points can suss out six or seven facts from their half-baked humorous matrix and assess their veracity.

    If you can’t figure out which bits are the facts, say so and I’ll do my best to help you out.

    If you prefer not to make the effort because your mindset can’t handle the dissonance, then I suppose it’s best you refrain from grappling with a narrative that is contrary to your expectations — wouldn’t want you to become unhinged, not with all those Israeli-Indian business deals in the works, wot!

    NB. FDR said of himself that he was “a magician,” he used to say that he had to “keep his left hand from knowing what his right hand was doing.”

    [Erase the snark and the obscenities, Sam]

    Show me where I hurled obscenities, won't you?

    Good Night.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  160. Rurik says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:57 am GMT • 600 Words
    @German_reader

    According to Wiki, there were approximately only 250k Native Americans living in the US in 1890s
     
    That was probably the lowest point of the Amerindian population in the present-day US though. No one knows how many there were before 1492 and the consequent mass death due to European diseases, but several million seems likely, so probably more than today.
    Besides, apart maybe from some regions (California?) US policy towards Amerindians in the 19th century can't be described as genocidal anyway. So your analogy doesn't work.

    but didn’t you read what I said, we’re in total agreement

    Rurik:

    So I never want to hear any more talk of some so-called ‘genocide of the Indians’ anymore.

    German_reader:

    US policy towards Amerindians in the 19th century can’t be described as genocidal anyway. So your analogy doesn’t work.

    you see, we agree

    just slaughtering a percentage of the population and terrorizing them and driving them from their lands and humiliating them and destroying their way of life and forcing them to live in desperately poor conditions as you mock them from their former lands while living in posh conditions they could only dream of, isn’t any kind of genocide. Pfft!

    I mean really!

    sure, they lost everything they had, their farms, their houses, their freedom and way of life. They’ve watched as their young men are dragged out of their houses never to be seen again, tortured in dungeons and even murdered in order to harvest their organs.

    That may be slightly unpleasant, but it’s hardly a ‘genocide!’ I mean come on!

    if you want a genocide, you have to look at the Holocaust! That’s where the world’s and history’s most unspeakably evil people that ever, ever existed in the world tried to kill God Himself!!!

    did you know that?

    Sure, that’s why the Holocaust is so evil beyond evil, because those Master Race Germans tried to kill God, (the Jewish people who are Chosen by God Himself, and so trying to kill every last Jewish man, woman and child, and push them all into ovens, at least the ones who weren’t made into soap and lampshades….)

    >>sigh<<

    you Germans are so enamored of your masochistic narrative, that I suspect you'd climb into an oven yourself if you felt it'd mollify your eternal butt-hurt guilt angst.

    whatever happened during the mass-insanity of WWII happened, and all the perpetrators and victims (aside from a few tens of millions of Holocaust survivors) are dead and in the grave.

    what's going on in Palestine (and Syria and elsewhere in the greater Levant) is happening today, OK.

    That's why the genocide of the Palestinians is so egregious, because it's being perpetrated by the people of the West. The same people who hanged the Nazis by the neck, are the people who today are waging aggressive wars all over the planet on behalf of Israel. Duh.

    So perhaps it's more to the point that what the ZUS (and Germany by complicity) are engaging in is specifically what the Nazis were hanged for. NOT for any so-called genocide, but for "waging aggressive war" – which according to the judges at Nuremburg, create all the attendant and assorted atrocities and crimes.

    So, forget about genocides (or 500,000 children dying for lack of clean water and medicine that was "worth it", [but is NOT a genocide!!]) if that's what gets your lederhosen in a knot, (not wanting to share your precious guilt I guess), and just consider the crime for which the Nazis were hanged, because it is that crime that the ZUSA is perpetrating all over the planet, (on behalf of Israel), and according to your moral superiors at Nuremburg, it is the ultimate crime.

    tortured in dungeons and even murdered in order to harvest their organs.
     
    Eh, is there actually any kind of evidence for that? Sounds like blood libel stuff, tales of ritual murder and such nonsense tbh.
    You know, I'm not even really pro-Jewish (there are plenty of Jewish individuals and organisations whom I strongly dislike) or pro-Israel (would be indifferent towards it but for the danger of wider regional war which Netanyahu's policies seem to increase). But some of the antisemitism on display here is so over the top it's just ridiculous.
    @German_reader

    Re: Organ harvesting. Just some examples. Go to comment #128
    http://www.unz.com/tsaker/a-crash-course-on-the-true-causes-of-anti-semitism/#comment-2025044

    Re: Totured in dungeons. Plenty of info out there. Why haven't you looked?

    Do you believe in the flat earth as well? What else have YOU allowed yourself to be deceived into believing?

    I hope you are not one of THOSE chosen morons who needs to follow 613 Commandments?
    http://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/756399/jewish/The-613-Commandments.htm

    Or have a nightly Pagan Rain Dance of Many Shekels. 80k views since my recommendation!!!
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5AUy9vTGpQ

    Free your mind and your arse will follow.
    ...you Germans are so enamored of your masochistic narrative, that I suspect you'd climb into an oven yourself if you felt it'd mollify your eternal butt-hurt guilt angst.
     
    Rurik, the dude is obviously a troll. I highly doubt that there's anything German about "G_R."
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  161. Sam Shama says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:03 am GMT • 100 Words
    @German_reader

    The Nazi also murdered Jews to drive them out of their lands
     
    The Nazis didn't just seek to expel Jews (that would have been unremarkable given Jewish history), they wanted to kill every single Jew (even people who didn't regard themselves as Jewish, but had some Jewish ancestry) under their power, and they substantially succeeded with that.
    Accusing Israel of doing something comparable is just dumb.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  162. silviosilver says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:08 am GMT
    @German_reader

    There is no reason to coin new terms. Israel has not, and is not doing anything that other nation states have done, or are doing.

    Of course, some of the actions, like chipping away at Judea and Samaria with settlements, harken back to the 18th and 19th centuries.
     
    Yeah, sorry, we aren't in the 18th or 19th centuries anymore. No other Western or semi-Western state with democratic credentials could, under present conditions, get away with what Israel does, that is operate a blatantly ethnocentric policy aiming at the annexation of land inhabited by people of another ethnic and religious background. Now if your standards are those of mid-19th century Americans annexing Mexican territory, of European settler colonies expelling and dominating natives, or indeed of present-day Chinese in Tibet or of Moroccans in West Sahara, then yes, none of what Israel does is exceptional or objectionable. The question just is, why should the US, with all its supposed respect for human rights, all its agonizing over past wrongs and its "antiracism" (which goes much too far imo, but that's a different matter) support such policies that are in contradiction to what the US supposedly stands for?
    My sympathies for the Palestinians aren't that great on the whole (the terrorist tactics they have employed disgust me), but the hypocrisy of the US stance on Israel is palpable (and no, the fact that PG may use over-wrought language and that there's a large number of Holocaust deniers and other nutcases posting here, is irrelevant in this regard).

    My sympathies for the Palestinians aren’t that great on the whole (the terrorist tactics they have employed disgust me)

    • Replies: @German_reader

    If you were a Palestinian, if you had suffered through everything they have suffered through at the hands of Israelis, how would you fight back?
     
    Well, how has it worked out so far the Palestinians? Not that great I'd say. Indiscriminately blowing up Israeli civilians and adopting militant Islamism as their ideology didn't do much for their image. Maybe they should have tried non-violent resistance instead, hard as that undoubtedly would have been.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  163. Rurik says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:08 am GMT • 100 Words
    @ANONYMOUS
    All I read is complaints instead of recognition for Jewish organizational capabilities. They identify a goal, they achieve it. What do you do besides complain?

    All I read is complaints instead of recognition for Jewish organizational capabilities. They identify a goal, they achieve it. What do you do besides complain?

    exactly!

    all that whining and complaining and complaining and whining

    it’s endless, eh?

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  164. Sam Shama says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:09 am GMT
    @henry_bowman
    Sam,

    You know that the heart of the Torah is Leviticus 17:11 "Without the shedding of blood there is no remission of sin." Where is the blood sacrifice for Jewish sin since the second Temple was destroyed in 70 AD? Isaiah chapter 53 provides the answer. The prophet describes Messiah's first coming in that His innocent blood was shed for the sins of all Jews and Gentiles alike. An honest reading of that would conclude that Yeshua is the fulfillment of that prophecy and the Messiah.

    Shalom

    Oh, this Jew is a fan of Yeshua allright. He rocked. I just don’t quite get the notion of Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. What is the Holy Ghost?

    Sam, are you enough of a fan of Yeshua to trust Him for the fate of your eternal soul? Hell or Heaven. It's your choice. Messiah died for you so you might live.

    To answer your question about the Holy Spirit; refer to Genesis 1:26 where God says "Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness....." the "Us" is Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

    Shalom

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  165. exiled off mainstreet says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:12 am GMT • 100 Words

    a simple but rigorous timeline would go a long way toward untangling your thought process.

    Zionism predated National Socialism by about 50 years (1881 +- va 1923 0r 1933)

    Bolshevism predated National Socialism by +- 8 years (1917 vs 1923 +- )

    National Socialism came LAST in the offensive -isms, prevailed for shortest period, was punished most harshly. (1933 - 1945)

    Zionism came First and continues to this day. (1881 - 2017)

    ---
    Nazis were actually less accomplished propagandists, and their propaganda was more likely to be self-aggrandizing and less likely to be geared to promoting hatred of the adversary. Germans produced many, many films for German consumption during Nazi era, but only 3 or 4 were overtly anti-Jewish: the German people found them distasteful, so production of such was halted.

    British and Jewish propagandists used multiple mediums and institutions & produced dozens of film & newsreels to overtly promote seething hatred of the Hun. Engendering hatred of Germans was a primary goal of British and Jewish propagandists.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  166. SolontoCroesus says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:24 am GMT
    @Sam Shama

    wrt your assessment of the “unhinged” comment — it would be more impressive if you pointed out the errors of fact, rather than play armchair Freud.
     
    You wish me to refute "errors of fact" in a fictional conversation you cobbled together, one which I might point out hardly rises to the standards FDR was known for?

    Have you quite taken leave of your senses?

    PS: You apparently like numbers –

    By my count the comment in question contains 28 +1 assertions — statements capable of being either verified/affirmed or negated.

    Yes, the Blood Libels, Alice in the Wonderland, Grimm's Fairy Tales and The Song of Ice & Fire are also available in print and video.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  167. Anon says: • Disclaimer
    November 15, 2017 at 2:31 am GMT
    @German_reader

    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.
     
    Even if that's true (it may well be), that's more like ethnic cleansing or mass expulsions, not genocide which imo should be limited to projects of physical extermination and genuine mass murder. Most of the right-wing extremists in Israel would like to expel the Palestinians to Jordan or somewhere else, not kill them all.
    I think much of your criticism of Israel and its lobby is justified, but such inaccurate language doesn't help and will be used by your enemies to discredit you.

    Oh, but of course it is not true!!! Never mind definitions, only germans are guilty of genocide, forever and ever. Do not let them take away your guilt monopoly.

  168. Sam Shama says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:32 am GMT
    @SolontoCroesus
    In other words, Sam, you can't refute the numerous facts embedded in an admittedly low-grade/amateur attempt at a humorous rendition of a series of real-world occurences.

    Erase the snark and the obscenities, Sam: each of the facts/events occurred; sources/references were given for several of them.

    Surely someone who can calculate 21 basis points can suss out six or seven facts from their half-baked humorous matrix and assess their veracity.

    If you can't figure out which bits are the facts, say so and I'll do my best to help you out.

    If you prefer not to make the effort because your mindset can't handle the dissonance, then I suppose it's best you refrain from grappling with a narrative that is contrary to your expectations -- wouldn't want you to become unhinged, not with all those Israeli-Indian business deals in the works, wot!

    NB. FDR said of himself that he was "a magician," he used to say that he had to "keep his left hand from knowing what his right hand was doing."

    Historian Thomas Fleming spent a week as Harry Truman's house guest, during which time he interviewed Truman extensively on many topics, including his impression of FDR. Truman said FDR was the coldest most cynical person he'd ever met.

    [Erase the snark and the obscenities, Sam]

    Show me where I hurled obscenities, won’t you?

    Didn't say you used obscenities, Sam; my comment contained obscenities. and snark.

    Guten Abend.

    PS re your #173 -- grow up, won't you? Your resort to childishness is the equivalent of waving the white flag of surrender.
    I accept.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  169. German_reader says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:35 am GMT • 100 Words
    @silviosilver

    My sympathies for the Palestinians aren’t that great on the whole (the terrorist tactics they have employed disgust me)
     
    If you were a Palestinian, if you had suffered through everything they have suffered through at the hands of Israelis, how would you fight back?

    If you were a Palestinian, if you had suffered through everything they have suffered through at the hands of Israelis, how would you fight back?

    Well, how has it worked out so far the Palestinians? Not that great I’d say. Indiscriminately blowing up Israeli civilians and adopting militant Islamism as their ideology didn’t do much for their image. Maybe they should have tried non-violent resistance instead, hard as that undoubtedly would have been.
     
    I'd agree it hasn't worked out well for them at all. But this is a criticism of the effectiveness of these tactics, not of their morality, which is what you were previously condemning.

    Personally, I find it completely understandable that some Palestinians - a tiny number, let's be serious - have felt so aggrieved that they've resorted to the only tactic of fighting back that seemed available to them. I have zero interest in playing the Zionist game of "condemning" such attacks. Doing so places all the focus on Palestinian misbehavior while giving a complete pass to Jewish misbehavior which, on the whole, has been many times worse.

    I agree with Rurik's assessment of you, that being German you are deathly afraid of being thought an "anti-semite". Expressing your disapproval of Palestinians is one way to defend against such accusations. I'm not in your shoes, so I don't want to judge you too harshly, but I think you are needlessly overdoing it.
    Well, how has it worked out so far the Palestinians? Not that great I’d say. Indiscriminately blowing up Israeli civilians and adopting militant Islamism as their ideology didn’t do much for their image. Maybe they should have tried non-violent resistance instead, hard as that undoubtedly would have been.
     
    Well maybe the Zio crowd would do well to listen to your advice since their image seems to be steadily declining due to their violence and treachery as well. In fact, their project has given Jewry in general a slight tarnish it seems.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  170. Rurik says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:39 am GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete

    The Nazis didn’t just seek to expel Jews (that would have been unremarkable given Jewish history), they wanted to kill every single Jew ...
     
    Any credible evidence for that?

    It's wartime propaganda until you prove otherwise.

    Any credible evidence for that?

    It’s wartime propaganda until you prove otherwise.

    Jesus H. Christ Jacques!

    you can’t tell me you haven’t seen the movies?!?!

    I must have watched about a gazillion movies and TV shows about it

    after that how can anyone have any doubt?

    Hitler even filled ships with Jews and sent them to America for Christ’s sake!

    Read More
    ...you can’t tell me you haven’t seen the movies?!?!
     
    Sorry! I forgot. How could I forget?

  171. German_reader says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:42 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Rurik
    but didn't you read what I said, we're in total agreement

    Rurik:

    So I never want to hear any more talk of some so-called ‘genocide of the Indians’ anymore.
     
    German_reader:

    US policy towards Amerindians in the 19th century can’t be described as genocidal anyway. So your analogy doesn’t work.
     
    you see, we agree

    just slaughtering a percentage of the population and terrorizing them and driving them from their lands and humiliating them and destroying their way of life and forcing them to live in desperately poor conditions as you mock them from their former lands while living in posh conditions they could only dream of, isn't any kind of genocide. Pfft!

    I mean really!

    sure, they lost everything they had, their farms, their houses, their freedom and way of life. They've watched as their young men are dragged out of their houses never to be seen again, tortured in dungeons and even murdered in order to harvest their organs.

    That may be slightly unpleasant, but it's hardly a 'genocide!' I mean come on!

    if you want a genocide, you have to look at the Holocaust! That's where the world's and history's most unspeakably evil people that ever, ever existed in the world tried to kill God Himself!!!

    did you know that?

    Sure, that's why the Holocaust is so evil beyond evil, because those Master Race Germans tried to kill God, (the Jewish people who are Chosen by God Himself, and so trying to kill every last Jewish man, woman and child, and push them all into ovens, at least the ones who weren't made into soap and lampshades....)

    >>sigh<<

    you Germans are so enamored of your masochistic narrative, that I suspect you'd climb into an oven yourself if you felt it'd mollify your eternal butt-hurt guilt angst.

    whatever happened during the mass-insanity of WWII happened, and all the perpetrators and victims (aside from a few tens of millions of Holocaust survivors) are dead and in the grave.

    what's going on in Palestine (and Syria and elsewhere in the greater Levant) is happening today, OK.

    That's why the genocide of the Palestinians is so egregious, because it's being perpetrated by the people of the West. The same people who hanged the Nazis by the neck, are the people who today are waging aggressive wars all over the planet on behalf of Israel. Duh.

    So perhaps it's more to the point that what the ZUS (and Germany by complicity) are engaging in is specifically what the Nazis were hanged for. NOT for any so-called genocide, but for "waging aggressive war" - which according to the judges at Nuremburg, create all the attendant and assorted atrocities and crimes.

    So, forget about genocides (or 500,000 children dying for lack of clean water and medicine that was "worth it", [but is NOT a genocide!!]) if that's what gets your lederhosen in a knot, (not wanting to share your precious guilt I guess), and just consider the crime for which the Nazis were hanged, because it is that crime that the ZUSA is perpetrating all over the planet, (on behalf of Israel), and according to your moral superiors at Nuremburg, it is the ultimate crime.

    If you agree, then you can cut Mr. Giraldi some slack, and wallow in your precious guilt to your heart's content.

    tortured in dungeons and even murdered in order to harvest their organs.

    Eh, is there actually any kind of evidence for that? Sounds like blood libel stuff, tales of ritual murder and such nonsense tbh.
    Eh, is there actually any kind of evidence for that? Sounds like blood libel stuff, tales of ritual murder and such nonsense tbh.
     
    took me two seconds

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2009/dec/21/israeli-pathologists-harvested-organs

    https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2009/12/21/israel-admits-harvesting_n_399623.html

    here's an old photo of a murdered Palestinian whom the Israeli's returned to his family missing his organs.

    http://1.bp.blogspot.com/_qUFDMUpk9jE/SnlPTp1zCaI/AAAAAAAAW6k/_vAWDz9SVvI/s400/suture01.jpg

    antisemitism on display
     
    I have never- since I've posted about a billion words here on Unz- ever said anything in condemnation of all Jews. Or expressed antipathy or hostility or even mild criticism of all Jews or Jews in general. Never German_reader.

    But when I write the truth, and speak about evils and war crimes and serial atrocities that my nation (and yours!) are being systematically corrupted into perpetrating, including the mass-murder, maiming and displacing of millions upon millions of innocent men, women and children the world over, by the treachery of some Jewish Zionists and their Gentile colaberators and co-criminals, then German_reader, telling the truth about that is not anti-Semitism, no sir (or mam).

    It's simply the truth.
    I’m not even really pro-Jewish
     
    you know German_reader, I thought about your charge of 'anti-Semitism for a moment, and I've decided why you feel that way.

    Because being German (if you are) you feel like anything less than fawning servility for your perpetual guilt for the Holocaust is evidence of wrong thinking. You find people here on Unz who mock the grave sanctification of the Holocaust - as a detail of history, (no more significant than the genocide of the Amerindian) as being irreverent and rather beyond the Pale.

    Our ancestors in the US and Canada actually did indeed genocide the Amerindian, (your protests to the contrary notwithstanding), and so we have a shared tragedy here in the States that we all deal with, much like slavery.

    but the atrocities committed during (and after!) WWII were so horrific and ubiquitous, with innocent German nationals suffering just as much as Jews did, and even more so in many cases, that I find your self-flagellating obsessive 'guilt' for the Holocaust- as a pathology.

    All peoples lives are all of equal merit and importance if they're non-combatant civilians. German civilians, Jewish civilians, Polish civilians and Palestinian civilians.

    All = Equal.

    at least that's how I see it. And why we must condemn all acts of state-sponsored murder, theft, war-crimes and atrocities, no matter who is the perpetrator or who is the victim.

    and that is why there is much criticism for Zionist Jews today, because so much of the suffering and misery today being perpetrated in the world is being done so to bolster Israel, and at the expense (and lives) of millions of innocent civilian men, women and children.

    Can you at least try to understand why feeling that way has nothing to do with some irrational hatred of all Jews, simply because they're Jews; (anti-Semitism IOW). But rather is motivated by a love of justice and truth and setting things right with the world, even if it's nothing more than speaking out against wrongs and evils.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  172. Sam Shama says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:43 am GMT
    @Sam Shama
    Total Foreign Aid given by the US = $42.4b
    US Budget [under Obama's last term avg] = $4.15 tr
    US GDP ~= $20tr

    F Aid as a percentage of govt Budget = 1.02%
    F Aid as a percentage of GDP = 21 basis points

    Aside from the fact that US gives less as a percentage of GDP than many other nations, in spite of her status as the world's pre-eminent power,

    Phil Giraldi's topics = almost 100% Judaeophilic :-)

    Who knew how 21 basis points of spending would prove such fertile grounds for journalistic endeavour!

    The powers of deduction displayed by the author are positively occult!

    A clarification. I failed to note that 21 bps represent TOTAL F aid, of which Israel accounts for but a fraction. So the portion for Israel is $3.8b of the $42b, roughly a tenth of the 21 bps or 2.1 bps.

    I bid you all a pleasant evening.

  173. Sam Shama says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:57 am GMT
    @SolontoCroesus
    PS: You apparently like numbers --

    By my count the comment in question contains 28 +1 assertions -- statements capable of being either verified/affirmed or negated.

    References affirming each and every one of them -- all 29 -- exist in print or video.

    Yes, the Blood Libels, Alice in the Wonderland, Grimm’s Fairy Tales and The Song of Ice & Fire are also available in print and video.

  174. Rurik says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:10 am GMT • 200 Words
    @German_reader

    tortured in dungeons and even murdered in order to harvest their organs.
     
    Eh, is there actually any kind of evidence for that? Sounds like blood libel stuff, tales of ritual murder and such nonsense tbh.
    You know, I'm not even really pro-Jewish (there are plenty of Jewish individuals and organisations whom I strongly dislike) or pro-Israel (would be indifferent towards it but for the danger of wider regional war which Netanyahu's policies seem to increase). But some of the antisemitism on display here is so over the top it's just ridiculous.

    Eh, is there actually any kind of evidence for that? Sounds like blood libel stuff, tales of ritual murder and such nonsense tbh.

    took me two seconds

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2009/dec/21/israeli-pathologists-harvested-organs

    https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2009/12/21/israel-admits-harvesting_n_399623.html

    here’s an old photo of a murdered Palestinian whom the Israeli’s returned to his family missing his organs.

    antisemitism on display

    I have never- since I’ve posted about a billion words here on Unz- ever said anything in condemnation of all Jews. Or expressed antipathy or hostility or even mild criticism of all Jews or Jews in general. Never German_reader.

    But when I write the truth, and speak about evils and war crimes and serial atrocities that my nation (and yours!) are being systematically corrupted into perpetrating, including the mass-murder, maiming and displacing of millions upon millions of innocent men, women and children the world over, by the treachery of some Jewish Zionists and their Gentile colaberators and co-criminals, then German_reader, telling the truth about that is not anti-Semitism, no sir (or mam).

    It’s simply the truth.

  175. anonymous says: • Disclaimer
    November 15, 2017 at 3:13 am GMT • 200 Words
    @exiled off mainstreet
    I came to the conclusion long ago that the Hitler episode was the beginning of the end of Western civilisation, since the traditions of rationalism and liberty were sacrificed to the militarism required to vanquish the third Reich. Meanwhile the fact the Soviets did the heavy lifting helped create the cold war which made the militarism and rule by spooks permanent in the western world. At the same time, the guilt for Nazi crimes created an opening for the Israeli project, which has developed over the decades into a hostile takeover to the extent of an absurd dominance, a sort of hidden treason. Perhaps the most bizarre longterm result has been to corroborate Nazi propaganda and to posthumously create something resembling the fantasy the Nazi regime propagandists were using as a rationale for their bizarre regime.

    a simple but rigorous timeline would go a long way toward untangling your thought process.

    Zionism predated National Socialism by about 50 years (1881 +- va 1923 0r 1933)

    Bolshevism predated National Socialism by +- 8 years (1917 vs 1923 +- )

    National Socialism came LAST in the offensive -isms, prevailed for shortest period, was punished most harshly. (1933 – 1945)

    Zionism came First and continues to this day. (1881 – 2017)


    Nazis were actually less accomplished propagandists, and their propaganda was more likely to be self-aggrandizing and less likely to be geared to promoting hatred of the adversary. Germans produced many, many films for German consumption during Nazi era, but only 3 or 4 were overtly anti-Jewish: the German people found them distasteful, so production of such was halted.

    British and Jewish propagandists used multiple mediums and institutions & produced dozens of film & newsreels to overtly promote seething hatred of the Hun. Engendering hatred of Germans was a primary goal of British and Jewish propagandists.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    Nazis were actually less accomplished propagandists...
     
    That's a fact. The idea that the Nazis were master propagandists is nothing more than century old propaganda, yet people still believe it!

    The Allies had an effective propaganda apparatus during WW1, years before the Nazis came to power. And talk about propaganda, the Reds of the time were no slackers either.

    How many have even heard of Willi Munzenberg, Stalin's master propagandist?

    Münzenberg's [Red] propaganda machine offered something for almost everyone. If you belonged in the inter-war years to that (always sizeable) demographic whose talent for reading is unencumbered by a talent for thinking, then your world was Münzenberg's oyster.

    From a review of The Red Millionaire: a Political Biography of Willi MÜNzenberg, Moscow's Secret Propaganda Tsar in the West, 1917-1940, By Sean McMeekin.
    http://www.nationalobserver.net/2004_winter_br1.htm

     

  176. SolontoCroesus says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:17 am GMT
    @Sam Shama
    [Erase the snark and the obscenities, Sam]

    Show me where I hurled obscenities, won't you?

    Good Night.

    Didn’t say you used obscenities, Sam; my comment contained obscenities. and snark.

    Guten Abend.

    PS re your #173 — grow up, won’t you? Your resort to childishness is the equivalent of waving the white flag of surrender.
    I accept.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    PS re your #173 — grow up, won’t you? Your resort to childishness is the equivalent of waving the white flag of surrender.
     
    If lies and fantastic fabrications don't work, then it's pathetic sarcasm time. Trying to deal rationally with the type is a waste of time, but I'm glad they spout off. Sooner or later they show themselves for what they are.

    But hey, they got Munnnny!
  177. Rurik says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:50 am GMT • 300 Words
    @German_reader

    tortured in dungeons and even murdered in order to harvest their organs.
     
    Eh, is there actually any kind of evidence for that? Sounds like blood libel stuff, tales of ritual murder and such nonsense tbh.
    You know, I'm not even really pro-Jewish (there are plenty of Jewish individuals and organisations whom I strongly dislike) or pro-Israel (would be indifferent towards it but for the danger of wider regional war which Netanyahu's policies seem to increase). But some of the antisemitism on display here is so over the top it's just ridiculous.

    I’m not even really pro-Jewish

    you know German_reader, I thought about your charge of ‘anti-Semitism for a moment, and I’ve decided why you feel that way.

    Because being German (if you are) you feel like anything less than fawning servility for your perpetual guilt for the Holocaust is evidence of wrong thinking. You find people here on Unz who mock the grave sanctification of the Holocaust – as a detail of history, (no more significant than the genocide of the Amerindian) as being irreverent and rather beyond the Pale.

    Our ancestors in the US and Canada actually did indeed genocide the Amerindian, (your protests to the contrary notwithstanding), and so we have a shared tragedy here in the States that we all deal with, much like slavery.

    but the atrocities committed during (and after!) WWII were so horrific and ubiquitous, with innocent German nationals suffering just as much as Jews did, and even more so in many cases, that I find your self-flagellating obsessive ‘guilt’ for the Holocaust- as a pathology.

    All peoples lives are all of equal merit and importance if they’re non-combatant civilians. German civilians, Jewish civilians, Polish civilians and Palestinian civilians.

    All = Equal.

    at least that’s how I see it. And why we must condemn all acts of state-sponsored murder, theft, war-crimes and atrocities, no matter who is the perpetrator or who is the victim.

    and that is why there is much criticism for Zionist Jews today, because so much of the suffering and misery today being perpetrated in the world is being done so to bolster Israel, and at the expense (and lives) of millions of innocent civilian men, women and children.

    Can you at least try to understand why feeling that way has nothing to do with some irrational hatred of all Jews, simply because they’re Jews; (anti-Semitism IOW). But rather is motivated by a love of justice and truth and setting things right with the world, even if it’s nothing more than speaking out against wrongs and evils.

    • Replies: @German_reader

    You find people here on Unz who mock the grave sanctification of the Holocaust – as a detail of history
     
    No, I just think that Holocaust denial is pretty stupid.
    I actually agree that there's a serious problem with the influence of militant Zionists in the US, it's disturbing that such a vile and demented extremist as Sheldon Adelson (whose idea of diplomacy includes suggestions for dropping a nuke on Iran) and his like can influence the political process in the US. But many of the comments here aren't exactly helpful for attempts to change that.
  178. Issac says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:51 am GMT
    @Sloopyjoe
    “Why has the U.S. been willing to set aside its own security … in order to advance the interests of another state?

    Answer: Because a portion of the Israel bound funds are recycled into the pockets of the political whores in D.C. who willingly lap dance for any contributor. Special preferences are given to the regular customers (many of whom are probably blackmailed via the Rothschild/Mossad controlled Jewish Epstein's Fantasy Pedophile Island with regular deliveries courtesy of the Lolita Express).

    Outside Independence Hall when
    the Constitutional Convention of 1787 ended,
    Mrs. Powel of Philadelphia asked Benjamin Franklin,
    "Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?"
    With no hesitation whatsoever, Franklin responded,
    "A republic, if you can keep it."

    The Republic has long been lost and usurped by an Oligarchical Corporatocracy that is morphing into a Fascist Totalitarianism controlled by the City Corporation of London (That's right my fellow Yankistanis. The USSA is STILL a British Colony. Independence my Astrolab!!!). Look up the DTCC (Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation) and find who the SOLE Nominee is and where they are located. Hint: C**e and Co. (THEY love their juvenile word games). If any of y'all have never heard of the DTCC, then I would suggest you take a few Red Pills and cure yourselves of an ancient disease known better by its Roman name of Headis Upis Gluteous Maximus.

    The Talmudic Tapeworm is just a part of the insidious cancer that is destroying Yankistan from within by draining its blood and treasure before moving on to its next hosts in the East.

    http://www.dtcc.com/about
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Depository_Trust_%26_Clearing_Corporation

    Destroying the Paper Trail of Fraud by sabotaging the Chain of Title.
    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2012-11-15/dtcc-provides-update-status-flooded-securities-vault

    Hang the Bankers. ALL Wars are Bankster Wars.

    Beware of the coming Petro-Yuan-Gold rollout in December. The Alice in Wonderland World of Yankistan to be forever changed and flushed.

    wtf i love AIPAC now

  179. attilathehen says:
    November 15, 2017 at 4:11 am GMT • 100 Words
    @MEexpert

    Muslim Jihadists have been waging war against humanity since Muhammad in the 600s AD so they are just getting taste of their own medicine via the IDF and a very small one at that.
     
    If you don't know anything about the Islamic history, especially, that during the time of Muhammad (PBUH), you shouldn't post stupid comments like this.

    During the early days of Islam there were Jews and Christians living in the city of Medinah. Jews, as is their nature, always caused mischief against the Muslims and were fought against. After more than 1400 years, there are still Jews, Christians and other sects living in the Middle East. Muslims did not exterminate them.

    Muslims ruled India for more than 800 years. If they were as murderous as you claim there would not be a single Hindu left in India. So please get your facts straight before copying the Zionist propaganda.

    MEExpert “you shouldn’t post stupid comments like this…” I’ve read a lot of nonsense about how peaceably Jews, Christians, Muslims lived in Granada. Then why did Queen Isabella and King Ferdinand expel the Jews and Muslims from Spain?

    Mohammed (piss be upon him) (I saw this on another comment) was a pedophile and sex fiend who created the most evil Christian heresy ever.

    With Jews and Muslims, we’re dealing with 2 sides of the same worthless coin. Present day Jews and Muslims are supported by the RCC and Zioevangizers. Deal with these 2 groups and we deal with Jews/Muslims.

  180. Hank Rearden says:
    November 15, 2017 at 4:12 am GMT • 200 Words

    The Jews have earned America’s shekels via a highly touted afterlife insurance program for goyim.

    For if the Gentiles have shared in their spiritual blessings, they are obligated to minister to them with material blessings. Romans 15:27

    All you have to qualify for this afterlife insurance program is to hate and abandon your own blood and soil to worship a foreign middle eastern ruler.

    If anyone comes to Me and does not hate his father and mother and wife and children and brothers and sisters–yes, even his own life–he cannot be My disciple. (Luke 14:26)

    And everyone who has left houses, or brothers, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for the sake of My name, will receive a hundredfold, and will inherit eternal life. (Matthew 19:29)

    P.S. But wait, there’s more: if heaven seems a little far off, the Jews have a wonderful economic plan to create paradise here on earth!

    Not one of them claimed that anything belonging to him was his own, but all things were common property to them. (Acts 4:32)

  181. German_reader says:
    November 15, 2017 at 4:14 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Rurik

    I’m not even really pro-Jewish
     
    you know German_reader, I thought about your charge of 'anti-Semitism for a moment, and I've decided why you feel that way.

    Because being German (if you are) you feel like anything less than fawning servility for your perpetual guilt for the Holocaust is evidence of wrong thinking. You find people here on Unz who mock the grave sanctification of the Holocaust - as a detail of history, (no more significant than the genocide of the Amerindian) as being irreverent and rather beyond the Pale.

    Our ancestors in the US and Canada actually did indeed genocide the Amerindian, (your protests to the contrary notwithstanding), and so we have a shared tragedy here in the States that we all deal with, much like slavery.

    but the atrocities committed during (and after!) WWII were so horrific and ubiquitous, with innocent German nationals suffering just as much as Jews did, and even more so in many cases, that I find your self-flagellating obsessive 'guilt' for the Holocaust- as a pathology.

    All peoples lives are all of equal merit and importance if they're non-combatant civilians. German civilians, Jewish civilians, Polish civilians and Palestinian civilians.

    All = Equal.

    at least that's how I see it. And why we must condemn all acts of state-sponsored murder, theft, war-crimes and atrocities, no matter who is the perpetrator or who is the victim.

    and that is why there is much criticism for Zionist Jews today, because so much of the suffering and misery today being perpetrated in the world is being done so to bolster Israel, and at the expense (and lives) of millions of innocent civilian men, women and children.

    Can you at least try to understand why feeling that way has nothing to do with some irrational hatred of all Jews, simply because they're Jews; (anti-Semitism IOW). But rather is motivated by a love of justice and truth and setting things right with the world, even if it's nothing more than speaking out against wrongs and evils.

    You find people here on Unz who mock the grave sanctification of the Holocaust – as a detail of history

    No, I just think that Holocaust denial is pretty stupid.
    I actually agree that there’s a serious problem with the influence of militant Zionists in the US, it’s disturbing that such a vile and demented extremist as Sheldon Adelson (whose idea of diplomacy includes suggestions for dropping a nuke on Iran) and his like can influence the political process in the US. But many of the comments here aren’t exactly helpful for attempts to change that.

    • Agree: iffen
    • Replies: @silviosilver

    No, I just think that Holocaust denial is pretty stupid.
     
    Interesting qualifier. At face value, it suggests that it's not wholly stupid. I think I recall you condemning it outright previously, so perhaps there is hope for you yet. : )

    Personally, I think some "denial" (come off it, it's clearly revision) is actually quite intelligent. I was surprised by this. The very hint of "denial" use to make my blood run cold, but I was eventually forced to admit that "deniers" do indeed pose some intelligent and challenging questions.

    Do they receive intelligent answers? Hell no. The fanatical condemnation merely asking questions brought down was probably the main factor responsible for getting me to question whether the accepted holocaust narrative might not indeed have a few problems with it. It dawned on me that the last thing defenders of this narrative want is people asking questions of it. In general, people with nothing to hide don't mind having probing questions put to them. Defending history by passing laws against people questioning made it seem to me like the "holocaust industry" very much has something to hide.

    All that said, I don't think holocaust revision is nearly as important as monomaniacs like "Wally" make it out to be. At the end of the day, even if some severe revisions have to be made, as Greg Johnson has said, there will still be "holocaust enough" - and it can still be used the same away it is today, to shut down all criticism of Jewish behavior. That's a pity, because I think there is still a great moral lesson to learn from the holocaust, which is "be careful when criticizing and condemning groups of people, because look what can happen when that criticism and condemnation gets out of hand." (Today, of course, it is whites who are at risk of having criticism and condemnation of them getting out of hand.)

    This makes me want to leave the standard holocaust narrative alone, at least in public. In an ideal world, professional historians could quietly make the necessary revisions and the public wouldn't get riled up over it. Unfortunately, that is not possible with the "holocaust industry" breathing down their necks.
    , @Beefcake the Mighty
    Well, I suppose the deniers find believing fervently in something for which there is very little evidence to be stupid as well.
    , @Anon
    You still did not get it:
    "...so much of the suffering and misery today being perpetrated in the world is being done so to bolster Israel, and at the expense (and lives) of millions of innocent civilian men, women and children." - The tragedy of WWII is no excuse for ziocons' direct responsibility for the loss of life in the Middle East. It is not honest to divert people attention to Jewish Holocaust each time the ziocons (Israel-firsters) are exposed as war criminals they are.
    One more time: "the suffering and misery today being perpetrated in the world is being done so to bolster Israel, and at the expense (and lives) of millions of innocent civilian men, women and children."
    There are some 4 million victims of the ongoing project Eretz Israel. This is not enough for you? Israel is plotting with Saudis (the paragon of democracy) to attack Iran, while cooperating with and supporting the ISIS "freedom fighters” and other "moderate" terrorists -- this is well documented. Syria is a sovereign state. What is wrong with this statement that made Bibi and his subordinate in the US Congress livid? Israel is an apartheid state parasitizing on the US via AIPAC and other Friends of Israel. It is long overdue to remove the parasite from the body of the US.
    , @ChuckOrloski
    Sheldon Adelson's evil spouting off about "dropping a nuke on Iran" is not too far fetched.

    Refer to article linked below?

    http://news.antiwar.com/2017/11/14/netanyahu-israel-will-act-alone-to-force-iran-out-of-syria/
    , @jacques sheete

    No, I just think that Holocaust denial is pretty stupid.
     
    Wrong. You just feel that it's stupid. There is not a whiff of thinking involved.
    , @Rurik


    You find people here on Unz who mock the grave sanctification of the Holocaust – as a detail of history
     
    No, I just think that Holocaust denial is pretty stupid.
     
    interesting..

    so, from the logic of your response to the words you specifically decided to quote, one can only conclude that you consider a lack of 'grave sanctification' of the Holocaust = Holocaust denial

    Hmm

    and why not? That indeed has been your programming.

    a quote I just read..

    “We despise all reverences and all objects of reverence which are outside the pale of our list of sacred things. And yet, with strange inconsistency, we are shocked when other people despise and defile the things which are holy to us.”

    ― Mark Twain
     
    the Holocaust has been made holy for you G_r

    it isn't for me. But does that make me a Holocaust denier by definition? As your words imply?

    for the record, G_r, I've never denied that the Holocaust happened. It did. It was an historical event wrought with tragedy and pathos. Innocent people died and many were murdered. Jews, Catholics, homosexuals, Poles, German pacifists and others were ground up in that mass insanity that was WWII.

    I never doubted for a moment that 'it' happened, all I said was that it is a detail of history. Not some kind of hallowed event of sacred importance.

    I'll stop there just to let you chime in with whether or not saying that; calling it a detail of history, and lacking grave and perpetual consequence for humanity in general, any more than for instance the genocide of the Amerindian, makes me a "Holocaust denier".

    Does it G_r?

    does admitting that the Holocaust happened, and that hundreds of thousands, (or even many millions) of innocents were rounded up and abused and mistreated and even murdered..

    but that the significance of this event is no more tragic than the expulsion and death of millions of German civilians after the war was over..

    or that the Holocaust is no more significant than the Holodomor is

    does that last sentence (if you can call it that ; ), make me by definition a 'Holocaust denier?

    eh, German_reader?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  182. attilathehen says:
    November 15, 2017 at 4:21 am GMT
    @Anonymous

    The photo at the top of the article says it all. International Jewry’s curse is, from all appearances, that the most unpleasant, repulsive and corrupt elements rise to its apogee while the most decent and noble members of this people- such as Gilad Atzmon, Israel Shamir, the late Bobby Fischer, Gerard Menuhin, Brother Nathaniel, inter alia, languish in relative obscurity.
     
    At his endgame of life, Bobby Fischer told his Icelandic friend Gardar Sverrisson that, "The only hope for the world is through Catholicism" (Endgame by Frank Brady, 2011, p. 315).

    “The only hope for the world is through Catholicism” Yeah, a soon to be majority black/Asian church in Rome is the great hope of the world.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  183. attilathehen says: • Website
    November 15, 2017 at 4:25 am GMT
    @Wally
    And that's why Jews First Zionists demand massive 3rd world immigration into the US & Europe while they support very strict Israeli immigration laws which allow JEWS ONLY.

    Cuck pope Frannie and the USA Conference of Bishops are behind the immigration in Europe and the USA.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  184. Priss Factor says: • Website
    November 15, 2017 at 4:55 am GMT

    Gaddafi defied Dollar $upremaci$m, and look what happened to him.

  185. anarchyst says:
    November 15, 2017 at 5:14 am GMT • 900 Words
    @German_reader

    The Nazi also murdered Jews to drive them out of their lands
     
    The Nazis didn't just seek to expel Jews (that would have been unremarkable given Jewish history), they wanted to kill every single Jew (even people who didn't regard themselves as Jewish, but had some Jewish ancestry) under their power, and they substantially succeeded with that.
    Accusing Israel of doing something comparable is just dumb.

    German reader…do your homework…

    If a country were hell-bent on genocide, WHY WOULD THEY KEEP RECORDS?? WHY would they build “camps” hundreds (if not thousands) of miles away with sanitary facilities, housing, medical, recreational and other ancillary facilities? Would it not have been easier to just “eliminate” them without going through all of this trouble? Why would they expend massive effort on logistical movement utilizing their limited energy resources if the goal was extermination? Things do not “add up”…

    Something BIG “stinks” in this whole jewish “holocaust ™” deal. It is no secret that jewish Zionists made “deals” with the German government in order to make life “uncomfortable” for jewish Germans.

    The establishment of a “homeland” was a Zionist “dream” since the 1800s. What better way to encourage “emigration” to a foreign land than to make things difficult for the “cream of German society” (jews)?? The TRUTH about the so-called jewish “holocaust ™” is out . . .

    The so-called jewish “holocaust ™” has been turned into a de-facto “religion” in which no deviation from orthodoxy is permitted. In fact, in most European countries, independent investigation into jewish “holocaust ™” truths is strictly forbidden under pain of fines and imprisonment. In the USA, things are not quite as bad, only job loss and personal and professional destruction at the hands of those of the “tribe” that FEAR the real truth of the jewish “holocaust ™” being exposed is evident. TRUTH CANNOT BE USED AS A DEFENSE OR ENTERED INTO EVIDENCE IN THE “KANGAROO COURTS” THAT PROSECUTE THOSE WHO DARE TO INVESTIGATE THIS HISTORICAL EVENT. A question for you “holocaust ™” promoters–why are there laws that criminalize the search for truth??

    When the truth about this historical event comes out, it will change much of the world’s perception about those that are using this event as a “cash cow” that “keeps on giving”. . . “there’s NO business like “SHOAH business”.
    Jewish complicity in this event is carefully “covered up”.

    A good example of present-day censorship is the fate that awaits those that dare question “official” jewish “holocaust” orthodoxy. Most European countries have criminalized ANY line of thought that deviates from the “official” jewish “holocaust” story. WHY?? In fact, TRUTH is no defense when it comes to “all things holocaust”. Ask noted WW2 researcher David Irving, who was forced to recant TRUTH in order to avoid punishment. . .

    If people only knew of the planning that took place (among those of the “chosen”) to engineer the jewish “holocaust”, there would be a pogrom of massive size. You see, the jewish “holocaust” was necessary in order to force the establishment of a jewish state. In this case, the ENDS justified the MEANS. There have been many “holocausts” of much greater misery throughout human history, yet the jewish “holocaust” is the only one that counts . . .

    Look at the “commercialization of the so-called jewish “holocaust ™” while the much larger communist (true) holocaust is conveniently forgotten. To assure a continuing supply of jewish “holocaust ™” “survivors”, jews are tattooing their ATM (oops, I mean “camp” numbers) on their children and grandchildren.

    Since the jews declared war on Germany in 1933 (yes, 1933), the Germans had no choice but to complete the Zionist plan of marginalizing German jews (to say the least).. This fulfilled the Zionist plan of forcing German jews to emigrate to Palestine while making the world grant jews a “homeland”–Israel.

    Zionists have been predicting a jewish “homeland for the last two-hundred years while predicting a “holocaust ™” of 6 million for the same amount of time. The ACTUAL number of non-combatant deaths in the European theater of operations is approximately 731,000, NOT 6 million (official International Red Cross figures).

    Regarding that “holocaust ™” “showplace” Auschwitz, there are engineering inconsistencies in the design of the so-called “gas chambers”. The doors are not of a gas-tight design; it would have been impossible to retrieve the bodies, and there is no means to ventilate the rooms after the so-called “gassing” took place”. From an engineering standpoint, these are very serious errors that would have caused the deaths of the “operators” of these supposed “gas chambers”. As Germans were excellent engineers, it is difficult to observe the glaring engineering errors that presently exist in these “camps”.

    American execution expert, Fred Leuchter travelled to Auschwitz, surreptitiously obtained samples from the purported “gas chambers”, had them tested and published his results. The absence of methylene blue in ALL of the samples, save one, was PROOF that the “gas chambers” did not exist. The one positive sample was taken from a room used to disinfect clothing. In fact, the “chimney” for the supposed “gas chamber” does not connect to anything.

    Mr. Leuchter’s was rewarded for his search for TRUTH by his professional and personal character assassination by those of the “tribe”. He lost all of his federal and state contracts, and was prosecuted under an obscure Massachusetts “law” for “practicing engineering without a license”–a law which had never been used before or since. . .

    It is no secret that after WW2, the Soviets attempted to “create” the “death camps” for propaganda purposes. Yes, there was extreme deprivation and suffering–many people perished. The prime cause of death was typhus. As allied bombings destroyed most of the infrastructure, typhus was at epidemic levels. THIS is what caused the massive amounts of human deaths . . .NOT gassing.

    I urge those “holocaust ™” believers to check these things out for yourselves–IF YOU DARE. You will not like what you find…

    • Agree: ChuckOrloski
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    It is no secret that after WW2, the Soviets attempted to “create” the “death camps” for propaganda purposes.
     
    Given their other atrocities, I wouldn't be surprised even went so far as to use starving German POWs as props for their "death camp" propaganda!
    , @Incitatus

    "Mr. Leuchter’s was rewarded for his search for TRUTH by his professional and personal character assassination by those of the “tribe”. He lost all of his federal and state contracts, and was prosecuted under an obscure Massachusetts “law” for “practicing engineering without a license”–a law which had never been used before or since. . ."
     
    Freddie got caught pretending he’d earned a professional degree and license, rather than a BA in history. In other words, Freddie – in his search for TRUTH – lied. He has no “professional…character” and his “personal character” is that of a liar and fraud. Called to account, Freddie admitted “he was not and had never been registered as a professional engineer, despite having represented himself as one.”

    Why, oh why, did Freddie lie? Did he lie about other things as well?

    Well, yes. Freddie described himself as an “execution expert” and “humanitarian” death manufacturer. His lethal injection system was found to merely paralyze and prevent victims from “screaming at the extreme pain…caused by the secondary potassium chloride injection.” Compassionate expertise indeed.

    A year after his consent decree he claimed:

    “a license is not required in Massachusetts, or any other state, unless the engineer is involved in construction of buildings, and is certifying compliance with specifications. There is also a statutory exemption for engineers who do not deal with the general public... there are more than fifty thousand practicing engineers in Massachusetts…”
     
    Licenses are required and must be kept current (annual fees and continuing education). There are 14,963 engineers in MA (2014). Freddie isn’t one of them.

    “practicing engineering without a license – a law which had never been used before or since…”
     
    Wrong. It’s regularly enforced. State registration boards routinely deal with similar self-proclaimed “experts.”

    http://www.mass.gov/ocabr/licensee/dpl-boards/en/massachusetts-board-of-registration-of.html

    Hope your doctor and pharmacist are more qualified (and truthful) than Freddie.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  186. Ace says:
    November 15, 2017 at 5:25 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Philip Giraldi
    The intent of Israel policy is genocidal, to remove all Palestinians.

    It still is an inexact and overly emotional term. It includes destruction of a groups “dignity” for heaven’s sake, but it primarily means physical destruction. Removal is not killing. In the absence of widespread killing, I think surely you could find a less charged term. Intention is squishy.

    An otherwise outstanding article, as usual.

    Read More
  187. Sloopyjoe says:
    November 15, 2017 at 5:29 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Mark Green
    The above list of senators and congressmen holding dual US citizenship with Israel is not entirely accurate. Bernie Sanders, for instance, denies being a dual citizen. And there are others.

    But the deep conflict-of-interest that all Zionist Jews have concerning Israel is nevertheless real. That fuzzy fact must be recognized even if many of these powerful Zionist Jews do not physically possess an Israel passport.

    Mark,

    I can not prove whether Sanders is or is not an Israeli citizen. There should be not doubt that the Hildebeast camp rigged the election against him. And that Sanders is bigly on Socialism. Also, let’s not forget his wife’s Vermont issues. He seems to be a big supporter of Israel, though visibly not as the PTB wishes him to be. Therefore, the torpedo.

    Here is the heavily Jewish CNN’s fake news segment during the DNC run off where Sanders repeated the blatantly false Holohoax Scam. Strike out in my book.

    This is no different than that historical retard Ben Carson saying that the Ancient Egyptian Pyramids were used to store grain. This neurosurgeon needs to be lobotomized.

    BTW I didn’t support any of the choices available for puppet prez, since ALL were comprised.

    Read More
  188. Sloopyjoe says:
    November 15, 2017 at 5:33 am GMT
    @chris
    The picture says that they have "dual loyalty" but I think that's off by 50%.

    Which ones are off?

  189. Ace says:
    November 15, 2017 at 5:35 am GMT
    @Wizard of Oz
    I recall arguing in some context while the Cold War was still alive - early 80s probably - that Israel was like an American army in the Middle East. If that had any validity then, and I guess it seemed plausible to many Americans, it might help explain the continuation of policies more appropriate to the Cold War era. Inertia is real.

    Good point. There are still good conservatives who think the collapse of the USSR was a deception operation. They can see no daylight between the old and the new Russia.

  190. Sloopyjoe says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:21 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Rurik
    but didn't you read what I said, we're in total agreement

    Rurik:

    So I never want to hear any more talk of some so-called ‘genocide of the Indians’ anymore.
     
    German_reader:

    US policy towards Amerindians in the 19th century can’t be described as genocidal anyway. So your analogy doesn’t work.
     
    you see, we agree

    just slaughtering a percentage of the population and terrorizing them and driving them from their lands and humiliating them and destroying their way of life and forcing them to live in desperately poor conditions as you mock them from their former lands while living in posh conditions they could only dream of, isn't any kind of genocide. Pfft!

    I mean really!

    sure, they lost everything they had, their farms, their houses, their freedom and way of life. They've watched as their young men are dragged out of their houses never to be seen again, tortured in dungeons and even murdered in order to harvest their organs.

    That may be slightly unpleasant, but it's hardly a 'genocide!' I mean come on!

    if you want a genocide, you have to look at the Holocaust! That's where the world's and history's most unspeakably evil people that ever, ever existed in the world tried to kill God Himself!!!

    did you know that?

    Sure, that's why the Holocaust is so evil beyond evil, because those Master Race Germans tried to kill God, (the Jewish people who are Chosen by God Himself, and so trying to kill every last Jewish man, woman and child, and push them all into ovens, at least the ones who weren't made into soap and lampshades....)

    >>sigh<<

    you Germans are so enamored of your masochistic narrative, that I suspect you'd climb into an oven yourself if you felt it'd mollify your eternal butt-hurt guilt angst.

    whatever happened during the mass-insanity of WWII happened, and all the perpetrators and victims (aside from a few tens of millions of Holocaust survivors) are dead and in the grave.

    what's going on in Palestine (and Syria and elsewhere in the greater Levant) is happening today, OK.

    That's why the genocide of the Palestinians is so egregious, because it's being perpetrated by the people of the West. The same people who hanged the Nazis by the neck, are the people who today are waging aggressive wars all over the planet on behalf of Israel. Duh.

    So perhaps it's more to the point that what the ZUS (and Germany by complicity) are engaging in is specifically what the Nazis were hanged for. NOT for any so-called genocide, but for "waging aggressive war" - which according to the judges at Nuremburg, create all the attendant and assorted atrocities and crimes.

    So, forget about genocides (or 500,000 children dying for lack of clean water and medicine that was "worth it", [but is NOT a genocide!!]) if that's what gets your lederhosen in a knot, (not wanting to share your precious guilt I guess), and just consider the crime for which the Nazis were hanged, because it is that crime that the ZUSA is perpetrating all over the planet, (on behalf of Israel), and according to your moral superiors at Nuremburg, it is the ultimate crime.

    If you agree, then you can cut Mr. Giraldi some slack, and wallow in your precious guilt to your heart's content.

    Re: Organ harvesting. Just some examples. Go to comment #128

    http://www.unz.com/tsaker/a-crash-course-on-the-true-causes-of-anti-semitism/#comment-2025044

    Re: Totured in dungeons. Plenty of info out there. Why haven’t you looked?

    Do you believe in the flat earth as well? What else have YOU allowed yourself to be deceived into believing?

    I hope you are not one of THOSE chosen morons who needs to follow 613 Commandments?

    http://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/756399/jewish/The-613-Commandments.htm

    Or have a nightly Pagan Rain Dance of Many Shekels. 80k views since my recommendation!!!

    Free your mind and your arse will follow.

    Read More
    Sorry Rurik. My comment was directed towards German_reader.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  191. Sloopyjoe says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:02 am GMT
    @Sloopyjoe
    @German_reader

    Re: Organ harvesting. Just some examples. Go to comment #128
    http://www.unz.com/tsaker/a-crash-course-on-the-true-causes-of-anti-semitism/#comment-2025044

    Re: Totured in dungeons. Plenty of info out there. Why haven't you looked?

    Do you believe in the flat earth as well? What else have YOU allowed yourself to be deceived into believing?

    I hope you are not one of THOSE chosen morons who needs to follow 613 Commandments?
    http://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/756399/jewish/The-613-Commandments.htm

    Or have a nightly Pagan Rain Dance of Many Shekels. 80k views since my recommendation!!!
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5AUy9vTGpQ

    Free your mind and your arse will follow.

    Sorry Rurik. My comment was directed towards German_reader.

  192. silviosilver says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:26 am GMT • 200 Words
    @German_reader

    If you were a Palestinian, if you had suffered through everything they have suffered through at the hands of Israelis, how would you fight back?
     
    Well, how has it worked out so far the Palestinians? Not that great I'd say. Indiscriminately blowing up Israeli civilians and adopting militant Islamism as their ideology didn't do much for their image. Maybe they should have tried non-violent resistance instead, hard as that undoubtedly would have been.

    Well, how has it worked out so far the Palestinians? Not that great I’d say. Indiscriminately blowing up Israeli civilians and adopting militant Islamism as their ideology didn’t do much for their image. Maybe they should have tried non-violent resistance instead, hard as that undoubtedly would have been.

    I’d agree it hasn’t worked out well for them at all. But this is a criticism of the effectiveness of these tactics, not of their morality, which is what you were previously condemning.

    Personally, I find it completely understandable that some Palestinians – a tiny number, let’s be serious – have felt so aggrieved that they’ve resorted to the only tactic of fighting back that seemed available to them. I have zero interest in playing the Zionist game of “condemning” such attacks. Doing so places all the focus on Palestinian misbehavior while giving a complete pass to Jewish misbehavior which, on the whole, has been many times worse.

    I agree with Rurik’s assessment of you, that being German you are deathly afraid of being thought an “anti-semite”. Expressing your disapproval of Palestinians is one way to defend against such accusations. I’m not in your shoes, so I don’t want to judge you too harshly, but I think you are needlessly overdoing it.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  193. silviosilver says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:41 am GMT • 400 Words
    @German_reader

    You find people here on Unz who mock the grave sanctification of the Holocaust – as a detail of history
     
    No, I just think that Holocaust denial is pretty stupid.
    I actually agree that there's a serious problem with the influence of militant Zionists in the US, it's disturbing that such a vile and demented extremist as Sheldon Adelson (whose idea of diplomacy includes suggestions for dropping a nuke on Iran) and his like can influence the political process in the US. But many of the comments here aren't exactly helpful for attempts to change that.

    No, I just think that Holocaust denial is pretty stupid.

    Interesting qualifier. At face value, it suggests that it’s not wholly stupid. I think I recall you condemning it outright previously, so perhaps there is hope for you yet. : )

    Personally, I think some “denial” (come off it, it’s clearly revision) is actually quite intelligent. I was surprised by this. The very hint of “denial” use to make my blood run cold, but I was eventually forced to admit that “deniers” do indeed pose some intelligent and challenging questions.

    Do they receive intelligent answers? Hell no. The fanatical condemnation merely asking questions brought down was probably the main factor responsible for getting me to question whether the accepted holocaust narrative might not indeed have a few problems with it. It dawned on me that the last thing defenders of this narrative want is people asking questions of it. In general, people with nothing to hide don’t mind having probing questions put to them. Defending history by passing laws against people questioning made it seem to me like the “holocaust industry” very much has something to hide.

    All that said, I don’t think holocaust revision is nearly as important as monomaniacs like “Wally” make it out to be. At the end of the day, even if some severe revisions have to be made, as Greg Johnson has said, there will still be “holocaust enough” – and it can still be used the same away it is today, to shut down all criticism of Jewish behavior. That’s a pity, because I think there is still a great moral lesson to learn from the holocaust, which is “be careful when criticizing and condemning groups of people, because look what can happen when that criticism and condemnation gets out of hand.” (Today, of course, it is whites who are at risk of having criticism and condemnation of them getting out of hand.)

    This makes me want to leave the standard holocaust narrative alone, at least in public. In an ideal world, professional historians could quietly make the necessary revisions and the public wouldn’t get riled up over it. Unfortunately, that is not possible with the “holocaust industry” breathing down their necks.

  194. Mark James says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:47 am GMT • 100 Words

    “It is normally immediately redeposited with the U.S. Treasury, which then, because it operates on a deficit, borrows the money to pay interest on it as the Israelis draw it

    That is really quite amazing when you think about it. I’ve long been aware that Israel got its aid (lump sum) and immediately lent it out and began receiving points on the 3.8 billion. But I didn’t know it was from the US! So Israel is not only the largest beneficiary of aid dollars, we are paying interest on the total as well. Unreal.

  195. helena says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:07 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Art

    The Jews are so smart and clever that their small numbers (in the thousands) can trick a Norway and a Sweden to admit all refugees and immigrants, yet they cannot pull off a Palestinian genocide.
     
    Clearly this is true – how incompetent.

    The Jews in the worst way, want the Palestinians to go away. For 60 sixty years they have said that there is no such thing as - Palestine.

    Yet, in spite of all their expert coercion, arms, and propaganda, today the Palestinians are more popular then ever. Every day the Jews get further and further away from pulling off their cherished genocide of the Palestinian people.

    In 60 years, the Jews have managed to turn total world sympathy, into total disgust. How dumb can one people be? How stupid!

    Think Peace --- Art

    p.s. Bad things happen to bad people.

    p.s. It is ironic that the Jews, who terrorize their children with notions that humanity wants to kill them all --- are the ones who wish to totally kill another people.

    In 60 years, the Jews have managed to turn total world sympathy, into total disgust. How dumb can one people be? How stupid!

    perhaps it was planned this way. the London memorial is going to be installed soon and a new wing for the imperial war museum. the power game is over. does it matter now what people think?

    In 60 years, the Jews have managed to turn total world sympathy, into total disgust. How dumb can one people be? How stupid!
     
    It hasn't reached total disgust across the entire globe yet. Not even close really. Jews are still given also sorts of passes for behavior that would land a gentile (especially a white one) in hot water. But I do get the sense that disgust is building. The way they shamelessly milk the holocaust for all its worth certainly disgusted me when I caught onto the game they're playing about a decade ago. Anyone paying attention to their behavior is left with no choice but to steadfastly challenge them. If you don't, because for example you're one of those goofy "but I genuinely like Jewish people" types (like John Derbyshire) or one of those "but I'm not racist" types (like Giraldi), you're going to keep getting trounced by them, because they're going to pursue their interests to the hilt and run roughshod over yours regardless of whether you like them or not. All credit to Giraldi though, he hasn't let his hang-ups over "racism" prevent him from developing a clear-eyed view of the way this game is being played.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  196. Wizard of Oz says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:24 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @geokat62

    Raphael Lemkin is claimed to have invented the word, and defined the idea, genocide.
     
    Lemkin defined genocide in his book Axis Rule in Occupied Europe. He states:

    “Generally speaking, genocide does not necessarily mean the immediate destruction of a nation… It is intended rather to signify a coordinated plan of different actions aiming at the destruction of essential foundations of the life of national groups, with the aim of annihilating the groups themselves. The objectives of such a plan would be disintegration of the political and social institutions, of culture, language, national feelings, religion, and the economic existence of national groups, and the destruction of the personal security, liberty, health, dignity, and even the lives of the individuals belonging to such groups.”

    https://redflag.org.au/article/what-happening-palestine-genocide
     

    Thank you for quoting that. It is a reminder of how silly some worthies in Australia got (including a retired judge with a guilty conscience) when they applied that sophisticated definition or something like it to the generally well intentioned efforts of missionaries and public servants like Protectors of Aborigines to help Aborigines cope with the modern world or at worst smooth the pillow of the dying race while paying special attention to the welfare of part white children.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  197. Beefcake the Mighty says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:49 pm GMT
    @German_reader

    You find people here on Unz who mock the grave sanctification of the Holocaust – as a detail of history
     
    No, I just think that Holocaust denial is pretty stupid.
    I actually agree that there's a serious problem with the influence of militant Zionists in the US, it's disturbing that such a vile and demented extremist as Sheldon Adelson (whose idea of diplomacy includes suggestions for dropping a nuke on Iran) and his like can influence the political process in the US. But many of the comments here aren't exactly helpful for attempts to change that.

    Well, I suppose the deniers find believing fervently in something for which there is very little evidence to be stupid as well.

  198. Anon says: • Disclaimer
    November 15, 2017 at 1:03 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @German_reader

    You find people here on Unz who mock the grave sanctification of the Holocaust – as a detail of history
     
    No, I just think that Holocaust denial is pretty stupid.
    I actually agree that there's a serious problem with the influence of militant Zionists in the US, it's disturbing that such a vile and demented extremist as Sheldon Adelson (whose idea of diplomacy includes suggestions for dropping a nuke on Iran) and his like can influence the political process in the US. But many of the comments here aren't exactly helpful for attempts to change that.

    You still did not get it:
    “…so much of the suffering and misery today being perpetrated in the world is being done so to bolster Israel, and at the expense (and lives) of millions of innocent civilian men, women and children.” – The tragedy of WWII is no excuse for ziocons’ direct responsibility for the loss of life in the Middle East. It is not honest to divert people attention to Jewish Holocaust each time the ziocons (Israel-firsters) are exposed as war criminals they are.
    One more time: “the suffering and misery today being perpetrated in the world is being done so to bolster Israel, and at the expense (and lives) of millions of innocent civilian men, women and children.”
    There are some 4 million victims of the ongoing project Eretz Israel. This is not enough for you? Israel is plotting with Saudis (the paragon of democracy) to attack Iran, while cooperating with and supporting the ISIS “freedom fighters” and other “moderate” terrorists — this is well documented. Syria is a sovereign state. What is wrong with this statement that made Bibi and his subordinate in the US Congress livid? Israel is an apartheid state parasitizing on the US via AIPAC and other Friends of Israel. It is long overdue to remove the parasite from the body of the US.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  199. ChuckOrloski says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:17 pm GMT
    @German_reader

    You find people here on Unz who mock the grave sanctification of the Holocaust – as a detail of history
     
    No, I just think that Holocaust denial is pretty stupid.
    I actually agree that there's a serious problem with the influence of militant Zionists in the US, it's disturbing that such a vile and demented extremist as Sheldon Adelson (whose idea of diplomacy includes suggestions for dropping a nuke on Iran) and his like can influence the political process in the US. But many of the comments here aren't exactly helpful for attempts to change that.

    Sheldon Adelson’s evil spouting off about “dropping a nuke on Iran” is not too far fetched.

    Refer to article linked below?

    http://news.antiwar.com/2017/11/14/netanyahu-israel-will-act-alone-to-force-iran-out-of-syria/

  200. jacques sheete says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:31 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Despite the money machine, the sky is still falling. As usual.

    Tzipi Hotovely, deputy minister of foreign affairs under Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Sunday in Washington:

    … I think unfortunately American Jews are losing it bigtime… I’m in the Foreign Ministry– 80 percent of American Jews assimilate. This is something we all should be concerned in. Without Jewish identity and without connection to Israel, this amazing Jewry will be lost. I really think this is the tragedy of the Jewish world.

    http://mondoweiss.net/2017/11/american-netanyahu-assimilation/

    So many tragedies and so little munnnnny! Life is rough.

    “…this amazing Jewry????” Yeah, amazing.

    Read More
    As an armchair professional and an unlicensed practicing psychiatrist, I can provide you with a one-time pro-bono psychoanalytic diagnosis of the chronic Zionist condition.

    It is beyond any academic shadow of a doubt, a classic textbook case of paranoid personality disorder stemming from an obsessive compulsive greed disorder, which is masked beneath or behind an overwhelming physical cushion of excessive purloined material wealth.
    November 15, 2017 at 1:40 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @German_reader

    There is no reason to coin new terms. Israel has not, and is not doing anything that other nation states have done, or are doing.

    Of course, some of the actions, like chipping away at Judea and Samaria with settlements, harken back to the 18th and 19th centuries.
     
    Yeah, sorry, we aren't in the 18th or 19th centuries anymore. No other Western or semi-Western state with democratic credentials could, under present conditions, get away with what Israel does, that is operate a blatantly ethnocentric policy aiming at the annexation of land inhabited by people of another ethnic and religious background. Now if your standards are those of mid-19th century Americans annexing Mexican territory, of European settler colonies expelling and dominating natives, or indeed of present-day Chinese in Tibet or of Moroccans in West Sahara, then yes, none of what Israel does is exceptional or objectionable. The question just is, why should the US, with all its supposed respect for human rights, all its agonizing over past wrongs and its "antiracism" (which goes much too far imo, but that's a different matter) support such policies that are in contradiction to what the US supposedly stands for?
    My sympathies for the Palestinians aren't that great on the whole (the terrorist tactics they have employed disgust me), but the hypocrisy of the US stance on Israel is palpable (and no, the fact that PG may use over-wrought language and that there's a large number of Holocaust deniers and other nutcases posting here, is irrelevant in this regard).

    then yes, none of what Israel does is exceptional or objectionable

    I don’t see a lot to disagree with in your comment. I get the impression from the totality of your comment that you want to make a distinction between my views and yours. I don’t see a lot of difference, except that I am partial to Israel.

    I don't know, it seems at least subjectively that there is relatively a greater acceptance, though not quite so much approval, of sexual perversion in the Jewish community than in the community at large, comparable to the attitude of a significant faction* of the higher clergy from the '60s-'80s.

    *This faction is still around though thankfully less significant.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  202. jacques sheete says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:56 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @ChuckOrloski
    P.G.: "... or to satisfy the pretensions of the billionaires who grease the machinery to keep Israel's money making machine operational."

    To All,

    After taking in Mr. Giraldi's painfully informative article, I was sort of marooned on a make believe (orgy?) island and began to consider if there were any non-Israel aligned billionaires around.

    Searched and searched. Suddenly like magic almost straight from a discarded bottle, I found the valuable article and an yANSWER (below) from Rehmat's World!

    https://rehmat1.com/2017/10/18/why-us-billionaires-dont-destroy-israel-lobby/

    Post scriptum: Although Rehmat (reasonably?) considered my past comments at the U.R. both naive and impressionable, I really wish he would return to U.R. and help to provide more awareness as to the real cause of my malady.

    Thanks for the link, Sir!

    From the article.:

    …that this Jewish Israeli ruling class has a shameful history of betraying ordinary Jews and demonstrating nothing but contempt for them,” Spritzler said.

    That’s what I’ve been noticing for quite a while, and I’m nowhere near 1% as smart as most “Jews.”

    I guess rich, smart people can be ignorant too.

    Read More
    Jacques,

    I am pleased you read Spritzler.

    The Maven Shama is aware how The Jewish ruling class has a shameful history of betraying "ordinary Jews." Doubtless, he"s talented and is capable of down sizing such fact. (Refer to Hannah Arendt's great book, "The Banality of evil."

    Wealthy and deviately smart, he ought to know that elite and secular ZUSA Jews also would betray him for advantage and profit.

    Thank you very much, Jacques!
    November 15, 2017 at 2:06 pm GMT
    @Rurik
    but didn't you read what I said, we're in total agreement

    Rurik:

    So I never want to hear any more talk of some so-called ‘genocide of the Indians’ anymore.
     
    German_reader:

    US policy towards Amerindians in the 19th century can’t be described as genocidal anyway. So your analogy doesn’t work.
     
    you see, we agree

    just slaughtering a percentage of the population and terrorizing them and driving them from their lands and humiliating them and destroying their way of life and forcing them to live in desperately poor conditions as you mock them from their former lands while living in posh conditions they could only dream of, isn't any kind of genocide. Pfft!

    I mean really!

    sure, they lost everything they had, their farms, their houses, their freedom and way of life. They've watched as their young men are dragged out of their houses never to be seen again, tortured in dungeons and even murdered in order to harvest their organs.

    That may be slightly unpleasant, but it's hardly a 'genocide!' I mean come on!

    if you want a genocide, you have to look at the Holocaust! That's where the world's and history's most unspeakably evil people that ever, ever existed in the world tried to kill God Himself!!!

    did you know that?

    Sure, that's why the Holocaust is so evil beyond evil, because those Master Race Germans tried to kill God, (the Jewish people who are Chosen by God Himself, and so trying to kill every last Jewish man, woman and child, and push them all into ovens, at least the ones who weren't made into soap and lampshades....)

    >>sigh<<

    you Germans are so enamored of your masochistic narrative, that I suspect you'd climb into an oven yourself if you felt it'd mollify your eternal butt-hurt guilt angst.

    whatever happened during the mass-insanity of WWII happened, and all the perpetrators and victims (aside from a few tens of millions of Holocaust survivors) are dead and in the grave.

    what's going on in Palestine (and Syria and elsewhere in the greater Levant) is happening today, OK.

    That's why the genocide of the Palestinians is so egregious, because it's being perpetrated by the people of the West. The same people who hanged the Nazis by the neck, are the people who today are waging aggressive wars all over the planet on behalf of Israel. Duh.

    So perhaps it's more to the point that what the ZUS (and Germany by complicity) are engaging in is specifically what the Nazis were hanged for. NOT for any so-called genocide, but for "waging aggressive war" - which according to the judges at Nuremburg, create all the attendant and assorted atrocities and crimes.

    So, forget about genocides (or 500,000 children dying for lack of clean water and medicine that was "worth it", [but is NOT a genocide!!]) if that's what gets your lederhosen in a knot, (not wanting to share your precious guilt I guess), and just consider the crime for which the Nazis were hanged, because it is that crime that the ZUSA is perpetrating all over the planet, (on behalf of Israel), and according to your moral superiors at Nuremburg, it is the ultimate crime.

    If you agree, then you can cut Mr. Giraldi some slack, and wallow in your precious guilt to your heart's content.

    …you Germans are so enamored of your masochistic narrative, that I suspect you’d climb into an oven yourself if you felt it’d mollify your eternal butt-hurt guilt angst.

    Rurik, the dude is obviously a troll. I highly doubt that there’s anything German about “G_R.”

    Read More
    He claims to be, there’s probably no reason to doubt him. Such cuckoldry is sadly commonplace in the (former) West these days.
    November 15, 2017 at 2:27 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @iffen
    then yes, none of what Israel does is exceptional or objectionable

    I don't see a lot to disagree with in your comment. I get the impression from the totality of your comment that you want to make a distinction between my views and yours. I don't see a lot of difference, except that I am partial to Israel.

    I don’t know, it seems at least subjectively that there is relatively a greater acceptance, though not quite so much approval, of sexual perversion in the Jewish community than in the community at large, comparable to the attitude of a significant faction* of the higher clergy from the ’60s-’80s.

    *This faction is still around though thankfully less significant.

    Read More
    November 15, 2017 at 2:32 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @helena
    In 60 years, the Jews have managed to turn total world sympathy, into total disgust. How dumb can one people be? How stupid!

    perhaps it was planned this way. the London memorial is going to be installed soon and a new wing for the imperial war museum. the power game is over. does it matter now what people think?

    In 60 years, the Jews have managed to turn total world sympathy, into total disgust. How dumb can one people be? How stupid!

    It hasn’t reached total disgust across the entire globe yet. Not even close really. Jews are still given also sorts of passes for behavior that would land a gentile (especially a white one) in hot water. But I do get the sense that disgust is building. The way they shamelessly milk the holocaust for all its worth certainly disgusted me when I caught onto the game they’re playing about a decade ago. Anyone paying attention to their behavior is left with no choice but to steadfastly challenge them. If you don’t, because for example you’re one of those goofy “but I genuinely like Jewish people” types (like John Derbyshire) or one of those “but I’m not racist” types (like Giraldi), you’re going to keep getting trounced by them, because they’re going to pursue their interests to the hilt and run roughshod over yours regardless of whether you like them or not. All credit to Giraldi though, he hasn’t let his hang-ups over “racism” prevent him from developing a clear-eyed view of the way this game is being played.

    • Replies: @Beefcake the Mighty
    You’ve nailed Derb, who’s useless, but Giraldi deserves a great deal of credit, he hits hard, within constraints.
    , @jacques sheete

    Anyone paying attention to their behavior is left with no choice but to steadfastly challenge them. If you don’t...you’re going to keep getting trounced by them, because they’re going to pursue their interests to the hilt and run roughshod over yours regardless of whether you like them or not.
     
    They don't understand anything but lies and force, if that.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  206. silviosilver says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:38 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @iffen
    to cause [the Palestinians'] annihilation as an independent political and social entity

    There has not been a Palestinian "independent political and social entity" which is one of the reasons Israel has been able to accomplish its objectives.

    There is no reason to coin new terms. Israel has not, and is not doing anything that other nation states have done, or are doing.

    Of course, some of the actions, like chipping away at Judea and Samaria with settlements, harken back to the 18th and 19th centuries.

    There is no reason to coin new terms. Israel has not, and is not doing anything that other nation states have done, or are doing.

    That hardly makes Israel’s behavior moral.

    At least as far as white countries go, America has made unprecedented efforts to atone for its historical mistreatment of non-whites.

    The British and French have, to their own detriment, flooded their countries with hostile non-whites in a bid to atone for historical wrongs.

    Germany is paying through the nose for its mistreatment of non-Germans.

    Israel still can’t even bring itself to admit (officially) that it mistreated non-Jews, let alone begin to atone for that mistreatment.

    Read More
    That hardly makes Israel’s behavior moral.

    I didn’t give my opinion on this; I just said that what Israel is doing was done in the past and is currently being done by other countries.

    At least as far as white countries go, America has made unprecedented efforts to atone for its historical mistreatment of non-whites.

    Incorrect. Most Creek Indians still live in Oklahoma, not the Southeast. Describing it as unprecedented is not even wrong.

    There was that apology and compensation to Japanese-Americans.

    The British and French have, to their own detriment, flooded their countries with hostile non-whites in a bid to atone for historical wrongs.

    Dubious. Many European countries are afflicted, some of which had relatively “clean hands” in regards to 2nd and 3rd world peoples. The motivation for “open border” types is complex.

    Germany is paying through the nose for its mistreatment of non-Germans.

    I know Germany paid “reparations” to Israel and some Jews, otherwise I am not sure what you mean by paying through the nose.

    Israel still can’t even bring itself to admit (officially) that it mistreated non-Jews, let alone begin to atone for that mistreatment.

    Again, this behavior differs little from most countries. I just listened to a story the other day about how the Japanese are enthusiastically fighting memorials to Korean “comfort women.”
    , @helena
    It's just a standard line of argument - "they're doing it too". When the Trump-groping scandal broke, every single broadcaster called him a misogynist and sexual predator many times over for several weeks. When the Weinstein-groping scandal broke all broadcasters asked the question, "why do women go along with it?". But that argument was soon silenced by the feminists. So, next came "Oh my goodness, this behaviour is so wide spread." and overnight the House of Commons was found to contain numerous men who had touched women's' knees in the 1980s. The whole thing is hilarious except that it is actually the deconstruction of a great civilisation. Have you seen the London memorial design? It is like some enormous metal jaw biting into the very foundations of the majestic and iconic Houses of Parliament.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  207. jacques sheete says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:48 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @anonymous
    a simple but rigorous timeline would go a long way toward untangling your thought process.

    Zionism predated National Socialism by about 50 years (1881 +- va 1923 0r 1933)

    Bolshevism predated National Socialism by +- 8 years (1917 vs 1923 +- )

    National Socialism came LAST in the offensive -isms, prevailed for shortest period, was punished most harshly. (1933 - 1945)

    Zionism came First and continues to this day. (1881 - 2017)

    ---
    Nazis were actually less accomplished propagandists, and their propaganda was more likely to be self-aggrandizing and less likely to be geared to promoting hatred of the adversary. Germans produced many, many films for German consumption during Nazi era, but only 3 or 4 were overtly anti-Jewish: the German people found them distasteful, so production of such was halted.

    British and Jewish propagandists used multiple mediums and institutions & produced dozens of film & newsreels to overtly promote seething hatred of the Hun. Engendering hatred of Germans was a primary goal of British and Jewish propagandists.

    Nazis were actually less accomplished propagandists…

    That’s a fact. The idea that the Nazis were master propagandists is nothing more than century old propaganda, yet people still believe it!

    The Allies had an effective propaganda apparatus during WW1, years before the Nazis came to power. And talk about propaganda, the Reds of the time were no slackers either.

    How many have even heard of Willi Munzenberg, Stalin’s master propagandist?

    Münzenberg’s [Red] propaganda machine offered something for almost everyone. If you belonged in the inter-war years to that (always sizeable) demographic whose talent for reading is unencumbered by a talent for thinking, then your world was Münzenberg’s oyster.

    From a review of The Red Millionaire: a Political Biography of Willi MÜNzenberg, Moscow’s Secret Propaganda Tsar in the West, 1917-1940, By Sean McMeekin.

    http://www.nationalobserver.net/2004_winter_br1.htm

    Read More
    November 15, 2017 at 2:51 pm GMT
    @Rurik

    Any credible evidence for that?

    It’s wartime propaganda until you prove otherwise.

     

    Jesus H. Christ Jacques!

    you can't tell me you haven't seen the movies?!?!

    I must have watched about a gazillion movies and TV shows about it

    after that how can anyone have any doubt?

    Hitler even filled ships with Jews and sent them to America for Christ's sake!

    …you can’t tell me you haven’t seen the movies?!?!

    Sorry! I forgot. How could I forget?

    Yeah, da mooovies. ;)

    Read More
    November 15, 2017 at 2:56 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @German_reader

    If you were a Palestinian, if you had suffered through everything they have suffered through at the hands of Israelis, how would you fight back?
     
    Well, how has it worked out so far the Palestinians? Not that great I'd say. Indiscriminately blowing up Israeli civilians and adopting militant Islamism as their ideology didn't do much for their image. Maybe they should have tried non-violent resistance instead, hard as that undoubtedly would have been.

    Well, how has it worked out so far the Palestinians? Not that great I’d say. Indiscriminately blowing up Israeli civilians and adopting militant Islamism as their ideology didn’t do much for their image. Maybe they should have tried non-violent resistance instead, hard as that undoubtedly would have been.

    Well maybe the Zio crowd would do well to listen to your advice since their image seems to be steadily declining due to their violence and treachery as well. In fact, their project has given Jewry in general a slight tarnish it seems.

    Read More
    November 15, 2017 at 3:03 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    Didn't say you used obscenities, Sam; my comment contained obscenities. and snark.

    Guten Abend.

    PS re your #173 -- grow up, won't you? Your resort to childishness is the equivalent of waving the white flag of surrender.
    I accept.

    PS re your #173 — grow up, won’t you? Your resort to childishness is the equivalent of waving the white flag of surrender.

    If lies and fantastic fabrications don’t work, then it’s pathetic sarcasm time. Trying to deal rationally with the type is a waste of time, but I’m glad they spout off. Sooner or later they show themselves for what they are.

    But hey, they got Munnnny!

    Read More
    November 15, 2017 at 3:09 pm GMT
    @German_reader

    You find people here on Unz who mock the grave sanctification of the Holocaust – as a detail of history
     
    No, I just think that Holocaust denial is pretty stupid.
    I actually agree that there's a serious problem with the influence of militant Zionists in the US, it's disturbing that such a vile and demented extremist as Sheldon Adelson (whose idea of diplomacy includes suggestions for dropping a nuke on Iran) and his like can influence the political process in the US. But many of the comments here aren't exactly helpful for attempts to change that.

    No, I just think that Holocaust denial is pretty stupid.

    Wrong. You just feel that it’s stupid. There is not a whiff of thinking involved.

    Read More
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    speaking of movies, and thinking, and having been brainwashed (as Germans have been/still are) --

    Cora Sol Goldstein wrote in "Capturing the German Eye" that even after over 10 years of "psychological warfare" to eradicate the last vestige of pro-Nazi thinking, over 50% of Germans still believed Nazism was not a bad thing.

    So -- in 1970, the Holocaust tv series hit the small screen in Germany/Europe; it was successful in guilting more of those Germans who still clung to their errant beliefs.

    As a follow-up -- as you may know, E Michael Jones theorizes that sexual immorality is used to erode a culture's self-confidence, to soften it up -- make it more compliant & controllable by the Elites, who usually follow up the softening process by waving money around -- well, not money but credit: You can have all these wonderful things; don't have to pay for them, just put it on the credit card ... That's the process, according to Jones.

    He was in Germany when the Baader Meinhof gang was doing its thing. Officials were chagrined to note that many Germans expressed their willingness to harbor gang members. This would not do.

    Shortly, a series of movies were produced depicting charming young German women, in cultural dress, but lascivious and sexualized. The message took hold: it's ok to let down your moral barriers. It did not take too much longer for German government (a subsidiary of ZUSA) to regain control of the German population -- and to capture, try and imprison Baader Meinhof gangsters.

    No doubt German_reader will find a lot of mistakes in the little tale told above -- I wasn't part of it, only vaguely recall hearing the names. I'm just recounting what E Michael Jones experienced & deduced.

    Eery so often the global community needs a booster shot of holocaust virus.
    Hollywood's wearing thin -- I wonder if the people who brought you Holocaust, the Original, will come up with some grand production for the eleventh-elleventh sequel?

    , @NoseytheDuke
    Game, set and match!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  212. Sam Shama says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:13 pm GMT

    Shamir’s piece today is a very worthy read, particularly for the crowd, emotionally, cynically, mendaciously or ignorantly [to be more charitable] invested in the “genocide” trope.

    I’ve been saying similar things for quite some time:

    http://www.unz.com/ishamir/it-has-never-been-so-good/

    Read More
    • Replies: @Rurik
    Hi Sam

    the crowd, emotionally, cynically, mendaciously or ignorantly [to be more charitable] invested in the “genocide” trope.
     
    irony

    eh?

    all my life we've been bludgeoned with nothing but the 'genocide trope'

    it's our f'n religion for Christ's sake

    if you question the 'genocide trope' in many countries, they'll put you in prison
    , @Art

    Shamir’s piece today is a very worthy read, particularly for the crowd, emotionally, cynically, mendaciously or ignorantly [to be more charitable] invested in the “genocide” trope.
     
    Oh my --- here is a man "invested in the “genocide” trope" at the tender age of five. His elders told him that the whole of humanity wanted to kill him.

    Poor little Samuel was terrorized and traumatized. His brainstem was filled with fear – a fear he has never overcome. He conscious mind knows that his tribe is doing wrong in Palestine. But his culture denies him the luxury of truth.

    Samuel is a brilliant man with a very high IQ – but IQ does not measure courage.

    In a fit of irony, he now defends his tribes’ actions to obliterate a whole peoples’ existence.

    Think Peace --- Art
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  213. jacques sheete says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:25 pm GMT
    @anarchyst
    German reader...do your homework...

    If a country were hell-bent on genocide, WHY WOULD THEY KEEP RECORDS?? WHY would they build “camps” hundreds (if not thousands) of miles away with sanitary facilities, housing, medical, recreational and other ancillary facilities? Would it not have been easier to just “eliminate” them without going through all of this trouble? Why would they expend massive effort on logistical movement utilizing their limited energy resources if the goal was extermination? Things do not "add up"...

    Something BIG “stinks” in this whole jewish “holocaust ™” deal. It is no secret that jewish Zionists made “deals” with the German government in order to make life “uncomfortable” for jewish Germans.

    The establishment of a “homeland” was a Zionist “dream” since the 1800s. What better way to encourage “emigration” to a foreign land than to make things difficult for the “cream of German society” (jews)?? The TRUTH about the so-called jewish “holocaust ™” is out . . .

    The so-called jewish “holocaust ™” has been turned into a de-facto “religion” in which no deviation from orthodoxy is permitted. In fact, in most European countries, independent investigation into jewish “holocaust ™” truths is strictly forbidden under pain of fines and imprisonment. In the USA, things are not quite as bad, only job loss and personal and professional destruction at the hands of those of the “tribe” that FEAR the real truth of the jewish “holocaust ™” being exposed is evident. TRUTH CANNOT BE USED AS A DEFENSE OR ENTERED INTO EVIDENCE IN THE "KANGAROO COURTS" THAT PROSECUTE THOSE WHO DARE TO INVESTIGATE THIS HISTORICAL EVENT. A question for you "holocaust ™" promoters--why are there laws that criminalize the search for truth??

    When the truth about this historical event comes out, it will change much of the world’s perception about those that are using this event as a “cash cow” that “keeps on giving”. . . “there’s NO business like “SHOAH business”.
    Jewish complicity in this event is carefully “covered up”.

    A good example of present-day censorship is the fate that awaits those that dare question “official” jewish “holocaust” orthodoxy. Most European countries have criminalized ANY line of thought that deviates from the “official” jewish “holocaust” story. WHY?? In fact, TRUTH is no defense when it comes to “all things holocaust”. Ask noted WW2 researcher David Irving, who was forced to recant TRUTH in order to avoid punishment. . .

    If people only knew of the planning that took place (among those of the “chosen”) to engineer the jewish “holocaust”, there would be a pogrom of massive size. You see, the jewish “holocaust” was necessary in order to force the establishment of a jewish state. In this case, the ENDS justified the MEANS. There have been many “holocausts” of much greater misery throughout human history, yet the jewish “holocaust” is the only one that counts . . .

    Look at the “commercialization of the so-called jewish “holocaust ™” while the much larger communist (true) holocaust is conveniently forgotten. To assure a continuing supply of jewish “holocaust ™” “survivors”, jews are tattooing their ATM (oops, I mean “camp” numbers) on their children and grandchildren.

    Since the jews declared war on Germany in 1933 (yes, 1933), the Germans had no choice but to complete the Zionist plan of marginalizing German jews (to say the least).. This fulfilled the Zionist plan of forcing German jews to emigrate to Palestine while making the world grant jews a “homeland”–Israel.

    Zionists have been predicting a jewish “homeland for the last two-hundred years while predicting a “holocaust ™” of 6 million for the same amount of time. The ACTUAL number of non-combatant deaths in the European theater of operations is approximately 731,000, NOT 6 million (official International Red Cross figures).

    Regarding that “holocaust ™” “showplace” Auschwitz, there are engineering inconsistencies in the design of the so-called “gas chambers”. The doors are not of a gas-tight design; it would have been impossible to retrieve the bodies, and there is no means to ventilate the rooms after the so-called “gassing” took place”. From an engineering standpoint, these are very serious errors that would have caused the deaths of the “operators” of these supposed “gas chambers”. As Germans were excellent engineers, it is difficult to observe the glaring engineering errors that presently exist in these "camps".

    American execution expert, Fred Leuchter travelled to Auschwitz, surreptitiously obtained samples from the purported “gas chambers”, had them tested and published his results. The absence of methylene blue in ALL of the samples, save one, was PROOF that the “gas chambers” did not exist. The one positive sample was taken from a room used to disinfect clothing. In fact, the "chimney" for the supposed "gas chamber" does not connect to anything.

    Mr. Leuchter’s was rewarded for his search for TRUTH by his professional and personal character assassination by those of the “tribe”. He lost all of his federal and state contracts, and was prosecuted under an obscure Massachusetts “law” for “practicing engineering without a license”–a law which had never been used before or since. . .

    It is no secret that after WW2, the Soviets attempted to “create” the “death camps” for propaganda purposes. Yes, there was extreme deprivation and suffering–many people perished. The prime cause of death was typhus. As allied bombings destroyed most of the infrastructure, typhus was at epidemic levels. THIS is what caused the massive amounts of human deaths . . .NOT gassing.

    I urge those "holocaust ™" believers to check these things out for yourselves--IF YOU DARE. You will not like what you find...

    It is no secret that after WW2, the Soviets attempted to “create” the “death camps” for propaganda purposes.

    Given their other atrocities, I wouldn’t be surprised even went so far as to use starving German POWs as props for their “death camp” propaganda!

    Read More
  214. iffen says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:38 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @silviosilver

    There is no reason to coin new terms. Israel has not, and is not doing anything that other nation states have done, or are doing.
     
    That hardly makes Israel's behavior moral.

    At least as far as white countries go, America has made unprecedented efforts to atone for its historical mistreatment of non-whites.

    The British and French have, to their own detriment, flooded their countries with hostile non-whites in a bid to atone for historical wrongs.

    Germany is paying through the nose for its mistreatment of non-Germans.

    Israel still can't even bring itself to admit (officially) that it mistreated non-Jews, let alone begin to atone for that mistreatment.

    That hardly makes Israel’s behavior moral.

    I didn’t give my opinion on this; I just said that what Israel is doing was done in the past and is currently being done by other countries.

    At least as far as white countries go, America has made unprecedented efforts to atone for its historical mistreatment of non-whites.

    Incorrect. Most Creek Indians still live in Oklahoma, not the Southeast. Describing it as unprecedented is not even wrong.

    There was that apology and compensation to Japanese-Americans.

    The British and French have, to their own detriment, flooded their countries with hostile non-whites in a bid to atone for historical wrongs.

    Dubious. Many European countries are afflicted, some of which had relatively “clean hands” in regards to 2nd and 3rd world peoples. The motivation for “open border” types is complex.

    Germany is paying through the nose for its mistreatment of non-Germans.

    I know Germany paid “reparations” to Israel and some Jews, otherwise I am not sure what you mean by paying through the nose.

    Israel still can’t even bring itself to admit (officially) that it mistreated non-Jews, let alone begin to atone for that mistreatment.

    Again, this behavior differs little from most countries. I just listened to a story the other day about how the Japanese are enthusiastically fighting memorials to Korean “comfort women.”

    Read More
    Incorrect. Most Creek Indians still live in Oklahoma, not the Southeast. Describing it as unprecedented is not even wrong.
     
    Are there any Creeks, Cherokee, etc. who want resettlement in old grounds?
    , @silviosilver

    Again, this behavior differs little from most countries.
     
    It differs tremendously from the white countries Israel pretends to be of a piece with. That's why Israel-firsters are forever broadcasting that "Israel is the only democracy in the middle east!!" It may be a democracy, but it is not a liberal democracy; it is a Jewish democracy, which is a very different animal.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  215. Anon says: • Disclaimer
    November 15, 2017 at 3:43 pm GMT
    @geokat62

    Raphael Lemkin is claimed to have invented the word, and defined the idea, genocide.
     
    Lemkin defined genocide in his book Axis Rule in Occupied Europe. He states:

    “Generally speaking, genocide does not necessarily mean the immediate destruction of a nation… It is intended rather to signify a coordinated plan of different actions aiming at the destruction of essential foundations of the life of national groups, with the aim of annihilating the groups themselves. The objectives of such a plan would be disintegration of the political and social institutions, of culture, language, national feelings, religion, and the economic existence of national groups, and the destruction of the personal security, liberty, health, dignity, and even the lives of the individuals belonging to such groups.”

    https://redflag.org.au/article/what-happening-palestine-genocide
     

    You’re right of course, but curiously and coincidentally cognates of both these roots are found in Latin as well!

    Read More
    November 15, 2017 at 3:46 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @jacques sheete

    No, I just think that Holocaust denial is pretty stupid.
     
    Wrong. You just feel that it's stupid. There is not a whiff of thinking involved.

    speaking of movies, and thinking, and having been brainwashed (as Germans have been/still are) –

    Cora Sol Goldstein wrote in “Capturing the German Eye” that even after over 10 years of “psychological warfare” to eradicate the last vestige of pro-Nazi thinking, over 50% of Germans still believed Nazism was not a bad thing.

    So — in 1970, the Holocaust tv series hit the small screen in Germany/Europe; it was successful in guilting more of those Germans who still clung to their errant beliefs.

    As a follow-up — as you may know, E Michael Jones theorizes that sexual immorality is used to erode a culture’s self-confidence, to soften it up — make it more compliant & controllable by the Elites, who usually follow up the softening process by waving money around — well, not money but credit: You can have all these wonderful things; don’t have to pay for them, just put it on the credit card … That’s the process, according to Jones.

    He was in Germany when the Baader Meinhof gang was doing its thing. Officials were chagrined to note that many Germans expressed their willingness to harbor gang members. This would not do.

    Shortly, a series of movies were produced depicting charming young German women, in cultural dress, but lascivious and sexualized. The message took hold: it’s ok to let down your moral barriers. It did not take too much longer for German government (a subsidiary of ZUSA) to regain control of the German population — and to capture, try and imprison Baader Meinhof gangsters.

    No doubt German_reader will find a lot of mistakes in the little tale told above — I wasn’t part of it, only vaguely recall hearing the names. I’m just recounting what E Michael Jones experienced & deduced.

    Eery so often the global community needs a booster shot of holocaust virus.
    Hollywood’s wearing thin — I wonder if the people who brought you Holocaust, the Original, will come up with some grand production for the eleventh-elleventh sequel?

    Read More
    I wonder if the people who brought you Holocaust, the Original, will come up with some grand production for the eleventh-elleventh sequel?
     
    No doubt about it.

    Alfred Hitchcock's propaganda film about the supposed liberation of the camps will no doubt be enhanced to the max.

    https://the.hitchcock.zone/wiki/BFI_(2014)_-_Night_Will_Fall:_the_story_of_file_number_F3080
     
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  217. Anon says: • Disclaimer
    November 15, 2017 at 3:49 pm GMT
    @iffen
    That hardly makes Israel’s behavior moral.

    I didn’t give my opinion on this; I just said that what Israel is doing was done in the past and is currently being done by other countries.

    At least as far as white countries go, America has made unprecedented efforts to atone for its historical mistreatment of non-whites.

    Incorrect. Most Creek Indians still live in Oklahoma, not the Southeast. Describing it as unprecedented is not even wrong.

    There was that apology and compensation to Japanese-Americans.

    The British and French have, to their own detriment, flooded their countries with hostile non-whites in a bid to atone for historical wrongs.

    Dubious. Many European countries are afflicted, some of which had relatively “clean hands” in regards to 2nd and 3rd world peoples. The motivation for “open border” types is complex.

    Germany is paying through the nose for its mistreatment of non-Germans.

    I know Germany paid “reparations” to Israel and some Jews, otherwise I am not sure what you mean by paying through the nose.

    Israel still can’t even bring itself to admit (officially) that it mistreated non-Jews, let alone begin to atone for that mistreatment.

    Again, this behavior differs little from most countries. I just listened to a story the other day about how the Japanese are enthusiastically fighting memorials to Korean “comfort women.”

    Incorrect. Most Creek Indians still live in Oklahoma, not the Southeast. Describing it as unprecedented is not even wrong.

    Are there any Creeks, Cherokee, etc. who want resettlement in old grounds?

  218. Wade says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:59 pm GMT
    @Rurik

    And then there was that 2.3 trillion dollars that the Pentagon had “lost” prior to 911 and Donald Rumsfeld taking over the post. I’ve often wondered whether this money was being given directly to Israel.
     
    yes of course

    Rabbi (Israeli duel citizen and 9/11 mastermind) Dov Zakheim was comptroller of the Pentagon when the loot went missing, so by all means, add it to the ledger

    from what I've read subsequently, the actual amount is much, much greater

    Thanks for that reference. I had never heard of Dov Zakheim before.

    Read More
    I had never heard of Dov Zakheim before.
     
    proceed with caution..

    https://i.ytimg.com/vi/RYBYJaBrTP0/maxresdefault.jpg
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    November 15, 2017 at 4:09 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @iffen
    That hardly makes Israel’s behavior moral.

    I didn’t give my opinion on this; I just said that what Israel is doing was done in the past and is currently being done by other countries.

    At least as far as white countries go, America has made unprecedented efforts to atone for its historical mistreatment of non-whites.

    Incorrect. Most Creek Indians still live in Oklahoma, not the Southeast. Describing it as unprecedented is not even wrong.

    There was that apology and compensation to Japanese-Americans.

    The British and French have, to their own detriment, flooded their countries with hostile non-whites in a bid to atone for historical wrongs.

    Dubious. Many European countries are afflicted, some of which had relatively “clean hands” in regards to 2nd and 3rd world peoples. The motivation for “open border” types is complex.

    Germany is paying through the nose for its mistreatment of non-Germans.

    I know Germany paid “reparations” to Israel and some Jews, otherwise I am not sure what you mean by paying through the nose.

    Israel still can’t even bring itself to admit (officially) that it mistreated non-Jews, let alone begin to atone for that mistreatment.

    Again, this behavior differs little from most countries. I just listened to a story the other day about how the Japanese are enthusiastically fighting memorials to Korean “comfort women.”

    Again, this behavior differs little from most countries.

    It differs tremendously from the white countries Israel pretends to be of a piece with. That’s why Israel-firsters are forever broadcasting that “Israel is the only democracy in the middle east!!” It may be a democracy, but it is not a liberal democracy; it is a Jewish democracy, which is a very different animal.

    Read More
    it is a Jewish democracy, which is a very different animal.

    Yes. I understand and this was GR's point as well.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    November 15, 2017 at 4:21 pm GMT • 400 Words
    @German_reader

    You find people here on Unz who mock the grave sanctification of the Holocaust – as a detail of history
     
    No, I just think that Holocaust denial is pretty stupid.
    I actually agree that there's a serious problem with the influence of militant Zionists in the US, it's disturbing that such a vile and demented extremist as Sheldon Adelson (whose idea of diplomacy includes suggestions for dropping a nuke on Iran) and his like can influence the political process in the US. But many of the comments here aren't exactly helpful for attempts to change that.

    You find people here on Unz who mock the grave sanctification of the Holocaust – as a detail of history

    No, I just think that Holocaust denial is pretty stupid.

    interesting..

    so, from the logic of your response to the words you specifically decided to quote, one can only conclude that you consider a lack of ‘grave sanctification’ of the Holocaust = Holocaust denial

    Hmm

    and why not? That indeed has been your programming.

    a quote I just read..

    “We despise all reverences and all objects of reverence which are outside the pale of our list of sacred things. And yet, with strange inconsistency, we are shocked when other people despise and defile the things which are holy to us.”

    ― Mark Twain

    the Holocaust has been made holy for you G_r

    it isn’t for me. But does that make me a Holocaust denier by definition? As your words imply?

    for the record, G_r, I’ve never denied that the Holocaust happened. It did. It was an historical event wrought with tragedy and pathos. Innocent people died and many were murdered. Jews, Catholics, homosexuals, Poles, German pacifists and others were ground up in that mass insanity that was WWII.

    I never doubted for a moment that ‘it’ happened, all I said was that it is a detail of history. Not some kind of hallowed event of sacred importance.

    I’ll stop there just to let you chime in with whether or not saying that; calling it a detail of history, and lacking grave and perpetual consequence for humanity in general, any more than for instance the genocide of the Amerindian, makes me a “Holocaust denier”.

    Does it G_r?

    does admitting that the Holocaust happened, and that hundreds of thousands, (or even many millions) of innocents were rounded up and abused and mistreated and even murdered..

    but that the significance of this event is no more tragic than the expulsion and death of millions of German civilians after the war was over..

    or that the Holocaust is no more significant than the Holodomor is

    does that last sentence (if you can call it that ; ), make me by definition a ‘Holocaust denier?

    eh, German_reader?

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    I’ve never denied that the Holocaust happened. It did.
     
    I deny that it happened like the standard conspiracy theories say it happened. I also question why other holocausts are of lesser importance than the supposed "Big One."

    I'm a holocaust questioner and I'm pretty sure that most of what we've been told is lies. That our leaders lie should not be news to anyone anymore and that should tell us to question everything they've told us, but the drama queens among us have most of us firmly in their grip.

    Our masters have always been self serving murderous liars until proven otherwise.

    Here's something to chew on, though you can bet yer shekels it'll be criticized to the max.

    http://www.inconvenienthistory.com/4/4/3195

    , @German_reader

    the Holocaust has been made holy for you G_r
     
    No, I'm actually annoyed by how sacralized the Holocaust has become in Western societies in recent decades, and for what purposes remembrance of it is used, that can and should be criticized with good reason. But that's different from denying that it ever happened...I think true Holocaust denial (like "It's all a fraud, never happened") is just nutty, I can't take people who believe that seriously, and they make the discussions that would be necessary much harder.
    , @Cloak And Dagger

    I’ve never denied that the Holocaust happened. It did
     
    Sorry Rurik, have to part company with you on this one, while agreeing with you on almost all your other pieces of writing. I am a scientist (or try to be) and so I only come to conclusions based on observations and evidence. So far I have heard a lot of assertions from those who profit from the narrative, while those who attempt to investigate the event are mocked, ostracized, and criminalized, with dire consequences to their lives, livelihood, and liberty.

    Just because it is the established narrative doesn't make it true. Belief is not science. Copernicus and Galileo suffered for exactly such beliefs because the church profited from the acceptance of their narrative.

    So - no. I do not accept that the holocaust or any other event occurred until such time as there is ability to investigate the events without fear as one is able to do for all other historical events.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  221. iffen says:
    November 15, 2017 at 4:23 pm GMT
    @silviosilver

    Again, this behavior differs little from most countries.
     
    It differs tremendously from the white countries Israel pretends to be of a piece with. That's why Israel-firsters are forever broadcasting that "Israel is the only democracy in the middle east!!" It may be a democracy, but it is not a liberal democracy; it is a Jewish democracy, which is a very different animal.

    it is a Jewish democracy, which is a very different animal.

    Yes. I understand and this was GR’s point as well.

    Read More
    November 15, 2017 at 4:28 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Sam Shama
    Shamir's piece today is a very worthy read, particularly for the crowd, emotionally, cynically, mendaciously or ignorantly [to be more charitable] invested in the "genocide" trope.

    I've been saying similar things for quite some time:

    http://www.unz.com/ishamir/it-has-never-been-so-good/

    Hi Sam

    the crowd, emotionally, cynically, mendaciously or ignorantly [to be more charitable] invested in the “genocide” trope.

    irony

    eh?

    all my life we’ve been bludgeoned with nothing but the ‘genocide trope’

    it’s our f’n religion for Christ’s sake

    if you question the ‘genocide trope’ in many countries, they’ll put you in prison

    Read More
    November 15, 2017 at 4:34 pm GMT
    @Wade
    Thanks for that reference. I had never heard of Dov Zakheim before.

    I had never heard of Dov Zakheim before.

    proceed with caution..

    Read More
    November 15, 2017 at 4:37 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @silviosilver

    There is no reason to coin new terms. Israel has not, and is not doing anything that other nation states have done, or are doing.
     
    That hardly makes Israel's behavior moral.

    At least as far as white countries go, America has made unprecedented efforts to atone for its historical mistreatment of non-whites.

    The British and French have, to their own detriment, flooded their countries with hostile non-whites in a bid to atone for historical wrongs.

    Germany is paying through the nose for its mistreatment of non-Germans.

    Israel still can't even bring itself to admit (officially) that it mistreated non-Jews, let alone begin to atone for that mistreatment.

    It’s just a standard line of argument – “they’re doing it too”. When the Trump-groping scandal broke, every single broadcaster called him a misogynist and sexual predator many times over for several weeks. When the Weinstein-groping scandal broke all broadcasters asked the question, “why do women go along with it?”. But that argument was soon silenced by the feminists. So, next came “Oh my goodness, this behaviour is so wide spread.” and overnight the House of Commons was found to contain numerous men who had touched women’s’ knees in the 1980s. The whole thing is hilarious except that it is actually the deconstruction of a great civilisation. Have you seen the London memorial design? It is like some enormous metal jaw biting into the very foundations of the majestic and iconic Houses of Parliament.

    Read More
    November 15, 2017 at 4:44 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    speaking of movies, and thinking, and having been brainwashed (as Germans have been/still are) --

    Cora Sol Goldstein wrote in "Capturing the German Eye" that even after over 10 years of "psychological warfare" to eradicate the last vestige of pro-Nazi thinking, over 50% of Germans still believed Nazism was not a bad thing.

    So -- in 1970, the Holocaust tv series hit the small screen in Germany/Europe; it was successful in guilting more of those Germans who still clung to their errant beliefs.

    As a follow-up -- as you may know, E Michael Jones theorizes that sexual immorality is used to erode a culture's self-confidence, to soften it up -- make it more compliant & controllable by the Elites, who usually follow up the softening process by waving money around -- well, not money but credit: You can have all these wonderful things; don't have to pay for them, just put it on the credit card ... That's the process, according to Jones.

    He was in Germany when the Baader Meinhof gang was doing its thing. Officials were chagrined to note that many Germans expressed their willingness to harbor gang members. This would not do.

    Shortly, a series of movies were produced depicting charming young German women, in cultural dress, but lascivious and sexualized. The message took hold: it's ok to let down your moral barriers. It did not take too much longer for German government (a subsidiary of ZUSA) to regain control of the German population -- and to capture, try and imprison Baader Meinhof gangsters.

    No doubt German_reader will find a lot of mistakes in the little tale told above -- I wasn't part of it, only vaguely recall hearing the names. I'm just recounting what E Michael Jones experienced & deduced.

    Eery so often the global community needs a booster shot of holocaust virus.
    Hollywood's wearing thin -- I wonder if the people who brought you Holocaust, the Original, will come up with some grand production for the eleventh-elleventh sequel?

    I wonder if the people who brought you Holocaust, the Original, will come up with some grand production for the eleventh-elleventh sequel?

    No doubt about it.

    Alfred Hitchcock’s propaganda film about the supposed liberation of the camps will no doubt be enhanced to the max.

    https://the.hitchcock.zone/wiki/BFI_(2014)_-_Night_Will_Fall:_the_story_of_file_number_F3080

    Read More
    November 15, 2017 at 4:50 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Rurik


    You find people here on Unz who mock the grave sanctification of the Holocaust – as a detail of history
     
    No, I just think that Holocaust denial is pretty stupid.
     
    interesting..

    so, from the logic of your response to the words you specifically decided to quote, one can only conclude that you consider a lack of 'grave sanctification' of the Holocaust = Holocaust denial

    Hmm

    and why not? That indeed has been your programming.

    a quote I just read..

    “We despise all reverences and all objects of reverence which are outside the pale of our list of sacred things. And yet, with strange inconsistency, we are shocked when other people despise and defile the things which are holy to us.”

    ― Mark Twain
     
    the Holocaust has been made holy for you G_r

    it isn't for me. But does that make me a Holocaust denier by definition? As your words imply?

    for the record, G_r, I've never denied that the Holocaust happened. It did. It was an historical event wrought with tragedy and pathos. Innocent people died and many were murdered. Jews, Catholics, homosexuals, Poles, German pacifists and others were ground up in that mass insanity that was WWII.

    I never doubted for a moment that 'it' happened, all I said was that it is a detail of history. Not some kind of hallowed event of sacred importance.

    I'll stop there just to let you chime in with whether or not saying that; calling it a detail of history, and lacking grave and perpetual consequence for humanity in general, any more than for instance the genocide of the Amerindian, makes me a "Holocaust denier".

    Does it G_r?

    does admitting that the Holocaust happened, and that hundreds of thousands, (or even many millions) of innocents were rounded up and abused and mistreated and even murdered..

    but that the significance of this event is no more tragic than the expulsion and death of millions of German civilians after the war was over..

    or that the Holocaust is no more significant than the Holodomor is

    does that last sentence (if you can call it that ; ), make me by definition a 'Holocaust denier?

    eh, German_reader?

    I’ve never denied that the Holocaust happened. It did.

    I deny that it happened like the standard conspiracy theories say it happened. I also question why other holocausts are of lesser importance than the supposed “Big One.”

    I’m a holocaust questioner and I’m pretty sure that most of what we’ve been told is lies. That our leaders lie should not be news to anyone anymore and that should tell us to question everything they’ve told us, but the drama queens among us have most of us firmly in their grip.

    Our masters have always been self serving murderous liars until proven otherwise.

    Here’s something to chew on, though you can bet yer shekels it’ll be criticized to the max.

    http://www.inconvenienthistory.com/4/4/3195

    Read More
    Our masters have always been self serving murderous liars until proven otherwise.
     
    that is the perfect default (and well stated ; ) position to have Jacques, and it's mine as well

    but just as there were Japanese who were rounded up and put into camps here in the ZUS, so too did Germany round up innocent Jews (many were children of course) among the throngs of Bolshevik Jews and enemies of Germany, and there was persecution.

    The exact degree of that persecution including murder, is all subject to debate, but that 'it' happened, just as the internment of Japanese happened, I don't think is a matter of debate.
    , @SolontoCroesus
    THANK YOU!

    I spent half-an-hour looking for that article but gave up

    It's an Inconvenient History journal article that gives evidence that Allies used the dead or dying bodies of German soldiers for an Alfred Hitchcock 'holocaust' movie.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  227. German_reader says:
    November 15, 2017 at 4:55 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Rurik


    You find people here on Unz who mock the grave sanctification of the Holocaust – as a detail of history
     
    No, I just think that Holocaust denial is pretty stupid.
     
    interesting..

    so, from the logic of your response to the words you specifically decided to quote, one can only conclude that you consider a lack of 'grave sanctification' of the Holocaust = Holocaust denial

    Hmm

    and why not? That indeed has been your programming.

    a quote I just read..

    “We despise all reverences and all objects of reverence which are outside the pale of our list of sacred things. And yet, with strange inconsistency, we are shocked when other people despise and defile the things which are holy to us.”

    ― Mark Twain
     
    the Holocaust has been made holy for you G_r

    it isn't for me. But does that make me a Holocaust denier by definition? As your words imply?

    for the record, G_r, I've never denied that the Holocaust happened. It did. It was an historical event wrought with tragedy and pathos. Innocent people died and many were murdered. Jews, Catholics, homosexuals, Poles, German pacifists and others were ground up in that mass insanity that was WWII.

    I never doubted for a moment that 'it' happened, all I said was that it is a detail of history. Not some kind of hallowed event of sacred importance.

    I'll stop there just to let you chime in with whether or not saying that; calling it a detail of history, and lacking grave and perpetual consequence for humanity in general, any more than for instance the genocide of the Amerindian, makes me a "Holocaust denier".

    Does it G_r?

    does admitting that the Holocaust happened, and that hundreds of thousands, (or even many millions) of innocents were rounded up and abused and mistreated and even murdered..

    but that the significance of this event is no more tragic than the expulsion and death of millions of German civilians after the war was over..

    or that the Holocaust is no more significant than the Holodomor is

    does that last sentence (if you can call it that ; ), make me by definition a 'Holocaust denier?

    eh, German_reader?

    the Holocaust has been made holy for you G_r

    No, I’m actually annoyed by how sacralized the Holocaust has become in Western societies in recent decades, and for what purposes remembrance of it is used, that can and should be criticized with good reason. But that’s different from denying that it ever happened…I think true Holocaust denial (like “It’s all a fraud, never happened”) is just nutty, I can’t take people who believe that seriously, and they make the discussions that would be necessary much harder.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Rurik
    see my reply to Jacques
    , @L.K
    All that said by a cowardly asshole who NEVER read even one holocaust revisionist book in his life.

    People do not get any more intellectually dishonest than you, u miserable Nestbeschmutzer.
    , @silviosilver

    I think true Holocaust denial (like “It’s all a fraud, never happened”) is just nutty, I can’t take people who believe that seriously
     
    To resort to such a silly caricature tells me you haven't even made a cursory examination of the issue (which is surprising, given how easy it is these days). But I suppose revisionism isn't for everybody. I mean, one of the very first things you'll pick up on is that virtually every single mainstream holocaust historian puts the number of Jewish dead at far closer to five million than to six million, yet it's somehow this six million number that keeps being repeated. Even the simple suggestion that we should really be talking about five million, not six, is enough to get some people feeling queasy - as in, oh my God, if we allow that, then yikes I wonder what's next? If you feel that way, then you really are better off staying away from revisionism, because you'll encounter many more such simple revisionist observations early on in your reading, and that's well before getting to the heart of revisionist arguments.

    And you really should stop acting like your unwillingness to examine the issue makes you everybody's moral superior. That grows tiresome very quickly.

    , @SolontoCroesus
    "true Holocaust denial" --

    what is that?
    Logically, the opposite of "false Holocaust denial."
    Or am I missing something?

    Is "false Holocaust denial" the equivalent of, "a child could see they're lying thru their teeth, but I don't want to get in trouble, and I don't want to offend anybody's sensibilities, so I'll just "deny" the lie a little bit." Like women can be a little bit pregnant.

    --If people like Rabbi Stephen Wise were writing/publishing from early in 1933 that "Hitler wants to exterminate all the Jews;" and in 1942 he's telling Henry Morgenthau that "Germans are making soap & lampshades out of Jewish flesh," how credible is ANYTHING he says after that? There is no court on this planet that would not throw him out on his ear after whoppers like that, not even the magistrate-for-pay who adjudicates parking tickets would believe him.

    --FDR told the American people, in a radio broadcast, that he had a map that proved the Germans intended to come in thru Mexico, march up the US midsection and take Washington.
    FDR further told the American people that Hitler intended to close all the churches in US and force Americans to worship him instead.

    How nuts is that?

    Why does a major leader believe he has to tell such lies, or that he has the right to deceive the people he is leading?

    How credible would anything be that FDR said after that?

    -- Benjamin Ginsberg wrote an entire book laying out the many means Jews took to propagandize the American people to induce them to wage war on Germany.

    If there was a real cause for war, wouldn't you think THAT is what FDR & Jews (and others) would have told the American people?

    Why did they have to lie?

    And if they lied then, before 1940, as they did, by their own admission;

    and if they lied when they 'liberated' the camps, as we know they did -- they planted shrunken heads & 'skin' lampshades in photos taken by Jewish executives from Hollywood studios that Eisenhower brought to the scene BEFORE EVEN RED CROSS, -- according to the DVD "Imaginary Witness;"

    and if, as Kurt Vonnegut writes in "Slaughterhouse Five," in 1955 when he asked the USAir Force for information about the bombing of Dresden, they would not tell him anything; it was still a secret;

    and if, as Prof. David Engel says, repeatedly, in his "Understanding the Holocaust," that the holocaust did not become The Holocaust until ~1967, after Eichmann has been executed;

    ALSO in 1967, that magical year when The Holocaust was born, Robert Wolfe was named director of the German Archive at the US National Archive. The German Archive is that trove of German documents -- tons of them -- that the Allies, ably assisted by The Ritchie Boys (German Jews working for US Army as spies, saboteurs, subversives & later Nuremberg interrogators), removed from all over the place in Germany and stored in Alexandria, VA, until Wm. Shirer flipped thru them to write "Rise & Fall of the Third Reich;" then the American Historical Association copied them & returned them to Germany, storing the copies in Archives. Did I mention that Wolfe is Jewish, that he controlled access to the Archives for years, allowing access to only certain parties -- like Allen Lichtman & Richard Breitman?

    as if, as "Expanding Historical Consciousness: The Development of the Holocaust Educational Foundation" informs, in ~1985 Zev Weiss began his campaign to install 'holocaust education' in US universities & military academies, and now into US public elementary& secondary schools, and increasingly it's become the law of not just the land but of the whole world that our children be taught the holocaust narrative.

    The fascinating thing about that Narrative that Zev Weiss created is that he first had it taught to Peter Hayes of Northwestern University: Weiss sent Hayes to Israel/Yad Vashem, he came back with a story line & began teaching it at Northwestern.

    David Engel teaches the very same narrative -- same phrases, same words.

    German_reader parroted exactly the same words:

    @ #45:


    The Nazis didn’t just seek to expel Jews (that would have been unremarkable given Jewish history), they wanted to kill every single Jew (even people who didn’t regard themselves as Jewish, but had some Jewish ancestry) under their power, and they substantially succeeded with that.
     
    It is so patently obvious that de Nazis did NOT "want" to much less "substantially succeed" in "killing every single Jew . . .under their power" that it makes anyone who says such a think look deluded (or, in the case of the German people, for whom I have a great deal of compassion, seriously brainwashed).

    These words/phrases are recited the way we used to recite our Baltimore Catechism answers, by rote: right answer gets you a gold star, wrong answer gets a crack across the wrist.

    So the question becomes, when should we start believing that what we are being told is the truth?

    Who should we believe?

    Rabbi Stephen Wise?
    Zev Weiss?
    Peter Hayes?
    David Engel?
    Eli Weisel?
    Stephen Spielberg/Hollywood studios?
    William Shirer (Benjamin Ginsberg wrote in "How the Jews Defeated Hitler" that William R Morrow & his acolyte, Shirer, were on board with the Jewish propaganda project)?

    What does the corruption evident in US leadership and in Israel, and the many 'semi-genocidal' wars they have involved us in SINCE the alleged holocaust, tell us about the character and veracity of those who insist we believe the holocaust narrative?

    When did the Holocaust stories stop being lies and start becoming the truth?

    imo putzing around with the numbers -- "it can't be 6 million because the Russians later said it was only 5.8 million so there you go -- " --- that's a sucker's game.

    There is a much larger story, a much larger truth, for which The Holocaust is a smokescreen, protecting not only Jews but also major elements of USA and British leadership.

    imo, to this date we can know with certainty that these things are true:

    Millions of innocent people lost their lives and their homes in what might have been the most savage war of the ages;

    Jews and the American people were the major beneficiaries of that deliberately engendered savagery.

    The guilty parties were NOT punished; many who were punished were no more guilty than their judges, and justice has not yet been served.

    , @renfro
    Calling the deaths/murders of Jews a holocaust is ridiculous unless you want to call the other millions of deaths/murders of political prisoners, Russian POWs, disabled, religious priest , etc.etc. a holocaust also. Jews were considered enemies of the state....in part because of Hitler's fear of them doing in Germany what the communist/Marxist Jewish Bolsheviks did in Russia.

    What is ironic is that Hitler was initially praised by Churchill and other national leaders as a bulwark against Bolshevism/communism in his early years.
    , @Beefcake the Mighty
    Srawman. No serious revisionist says “it's all a fraud”.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  228. Patriot says:
    November 15, 2017 at 4:59 pm GMT
    @Wizard of Oz
    I recall arguing in some context while the Cold War was still alive - early 80s probably - that Israel was like an American army in the Middle East. If that had any validity then, and I guess it seemed plausible to many Americans, it might help explain the continuation of policies more appropriate to the Cold War era. Inertia is real.

    No, you got it backwards. Israel is not “America’s army” in the Middle East, America is “Israel’s army” in the Middle East.

    America is a wholly owned colony of Israel. America is Israel’s bitch.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wizard of Oz
    And you didn't pay attention to my tenses or timelines or actual point.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  229. Rurik says:
    November 15, 2017 at 5:12 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete

    I’ve never denied that the Holocaust happened. It did.
     
    I deny that it happened like the standard conspiracy theories say it happened. I also question why other holocausts are of lesser importance than the supposed "Big One."

    I'm a holocaust questioner and I'm pretty sure that most of what we've been told is lies. That our leaders lie should not be news to anyone anymore and that should tell us to question everything they've told us, but the drama queens among us have most of us firmly in their grip.

    Our masters have always been self serving murderous liars until proven otherwise.

    Here's something to chew on, though you can bet yer shekels it'll be criticized to the max.

    http://www.inconvenienthistory.com/4/4/3195

    Our masters have always been self serving murderous liars until proven otherwise.

    that is the perfect default (and well stated ; ) position to have Jacques, and it’s mine as well

    but just as there were Japanese who were rounded up and put into camps here in the ZUS, so too did Germany round up innocent Jews (many were children of course) among the throngs of Bolshevik Jews and enemies of Germany, and there was persecution.

    The exact degree of that persecution including murder, is all subject to debate, but that ‘it’ happened, just as the internment of Japanese happened, I don’t think is a matter of debate.

    Read More
    November 15, 2017 at 5:13 pm GMT
    @German_reader

    the Holocaust has been made holy for you G_r
     
    No, I'm actually annoyed by how sacralized the Holocaust has become in Western societies in recent decades, and for what purposes remembrance of it is used, that can and should be criticized with good reason. But that's different from denying that it ever happened...I think true Holocaust denial (like "It's all a fraud, never happened") is just nutty, I can't take people who believe that seriously, and they make the discussions that would be necessary much harder.

    see my reply to Jacques

    Read More
    November 15, 2017 at 5:16 pm GMT
    @Rurik

    The State of Israel is guilty of all of the above.
    But only genocide is genocide.
    Sorry, no genocide of Palestinians.
     
    bullshit

    what about the inhabitants of Deir Yassin and similar villages?

    these people were butchered in the most grizzly ways possible, with the specific intent to instill widespread terror in order to drive all the Arabs out of their lands, so that the Jews could then steal the lands and claim them as their own.

    The Nazi also murdered Jews to drive them out of their lands, but in that case the lands were German lands, and so the Germans were trying to drive hostile enemies out of their own lands, and yet they're still universally condemned for genocide.

    Which is worse, slaughtering people in order to steal their land, (something that is going on as we speak, in places like Syria, where the Zionsts are still murdering people in order to steal their land), or when you murder people who have declared war against you in your own lands, in order to drive them out?

    which is worse Avery?

    Sad little liar Avery would have a very different take, you better believe it, IF the Palestinians were Armenians.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Avery
    Sad little denialist Schweinhund L.K. has a very different take on actual Genocides, you better believe it, IF the genocide victims were Armenians, Assyrians, Pontic Greeks,........Jews, Slavic peoples,.....
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  232. Fed up Goy says:
    November 15, 2017 at 5:17 pm GMT
    @CCZ
    Maybe old news for some:

    "U.S. and Israeli officers broke ground in Israel on Monday for a permanent U.S. Army base that will house dozens of U.S. soldiers, operating under the American flag, and charged with the mission of defending against rocket and missile attack."

    https://www.defensenews.com/breaking-news/2017/09/18/us-breaks-ground-for-new-permanent-base-in-israel/

    Doubt that Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) are contributing.

    The true capital of JUSA isn’t DC, it’s Hell Aviv. The time is nigh to finally once and for all times to answer the Jewish question.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  233. Hupa says:
    November 15, 2017 at 5:19 pm GMT

    What are such events for? 58 million for defense spending is nothing. If they donated 5 billion, then fine, I would be impressed, but otherwise it’s pointless

  234. SolontoCroesus says:
    November 15, 2017 at 5:20 pm GMT
    @jacques sheete

    I’ve never denied that the Holocaust happened. It did.
     
    I deny that it happened like the standard conspiracy theories say it happened. I also question why other holocausts are of lesser importance than the supposed "Big One."

    I'm a holocaust questioner and I'm pretty sure that most of what we've been told is lies. That our leaders lie should not be news to anyone anymore and that should tell us to question everything they've told us, but the drama queens among us have most of us firmly in their grip.

    Our masters have always been self serving murderous liars until proven otherwise.

    Here's something to chew on, though you can bet yer shekels it'll be criticized to the max.

    http://www.inconvenienthistory.com/4/4/3195

    THANK YOU!

    I spent half-an-hour looking for that article but gave up

    It’s an Inconvenient History journal article that gives evidence that Allies used the dead or dying bodies of German soldiers for an Alfred Hitchcock ‘holocaust’ movie.

    Read More
    November 15, 2017 at 5:25 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete
    Despite the money machine, the sky is still falling. As usual.

    Tzipi Hotovely, deputy minister of foreign affairs under Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Sunday in Washington:

    ... I think unfortunately American Jews are losing it bigtime... I’m in the Foreign Ministry– 80 percent of American Jews assimilate. This is something we all should be concerned in. Without Jewish identity and without connection to Israel, this amazing Jewry will be lost. I really think this is the tragedy of the Jewish world.

    http://mondoweiss.net/2017/11/american-netanyahu-assimilation/

     

    So many tragedies and so little munnnnny! Life is rough.

    "...this amazing Jewry????" Yeah, amazing.

    As an armchair professional and an unlicensed practicing psychiatrist, I can provide you with a one-time pro-bono psychoanalytic diagnosis of the chronic Zionist condition.

    It is beyond any academic shadow of a doubt, a classic textbook case of paranoid personality disorder stemming from an obsessive compulsive greed disorder, which is masked beneath or behind an overwhelming physical cushion of excessive purloined material wealth.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    ...excessive purloined material wealth.
     
    Thanks! No doubt that's a huge part of why people feel the need to go to any length to keep from being found out. I'm sure there's a lot of projection going on with the usual suspects as well. They probably think everyone is after them just as they're lying in wait, plotting and conniving to take advantage of others.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    November 15, 2017 at 5:25 pm GMT
    @German_reader

    the Holocaust has been made holy for you G_r
     
    No, I'm actually annoyed by how sacralized the Holocaust has become in Western societies in recent decades, and for what purposes remembrance of it is used, that can and should be criticized with good reason. But that's different from denying that it ever happened...I think true Holocaust denial (like "It's all a fraud, never happened") is just nutty, I can't take people who believe that seriously, and they make the discussions that would be necessary much harder.

    All that said by a cowardly asshole who NEVER read even one holocaust revisionist book in his life.

    People do not get any more intellectually dishonest than you, u miserable Nestbeschmutzer.

    Read More
    • Troll: German_reader
    November 15, 2017 at 5:30 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @SolontoCroesus

    Israel’s policy is getting more and more in-your-face (especially Likud)
     
    Statements like that appear often: (paraphrase) -- the problem is not Israel, it's Likud.

    Correct me if that is an inaccurate paraphrase.

    If accurate, what does it mean? Is Likud ideologically distinct from the prevailing cultural/political norms in Israel? Does Likud function in a dictatorship, imposing its will on the Israeli people using its monopoly of violence, namely, the IDF that, as Phil detailed, is financially supported by Jewish-American billionaires (among others)?

    Is there robust opposition to Likud that is brutally suppressed? Do such groups picket or boycott billionaire fundraisers such as those pictured above ?

    (If Yes, Please Don't Mess with the Roses!)

    Hey S2C,

    the problem is not Israel, it’s Likud.

    I said “especially Likud”. Israel is the problem; it is a European secular ethno-nation-state import based mostly on European Jewish experience and history. It is not native to that land or area. Many of the Zionists were extremely frustrated that the Jews in places like Egypt, Iraq were simply not “down with the program”. The Muslims and Arabs also importing the ethno-nation-state mentality helped to screw things up further.

    It seems Likud and plenty far-right parties remain popular – so this is not some weird fluke:

    https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/1.777963

    Too many Israelis seem to be in a bunker mentality and by supporting horrible policies in the region, seem to be perpetuating the conditions that will keep hostilities high for a long time to come. West Bank settlement has got to stop – period!
    “Israel must start planning for a million people in Area C of the West Bank, Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze’ev Elkin and settler leaders said on Tuesday. ‘This will happen – it is only a question of when,’ Elkin said, adding that it could be anywhere between the next 10 to 20 years, depending on the pace of construction.”

    http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Elkin-Start-preparing-for-one-million-settlers-in-the-West-Bank-514251

    And their constant (along with their new chums, Da’ Sauds) calls for the US going hog-wild all over the ME (especially the rhetoric against Iran) must also.

    Peace.

    Read More
    • Replies: @iffen
    It is not native to that land or area.

    How do you decide where to draw your time lines?

    Did the Rohingya get to Burma too late?

    Aren’t the Han a little late in getting to Tibet?

    What about Americans in Hawaii? Did we get there soon enough?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  238. ChuckOrloski says:
    November 15, 2017 at 5:31 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete
    Thanks for the link, Sir!

    From the article.:

    ...that this Jewish Israeli ruling class has a shameful history of betraying ordinary Jews and demonstrating nothing but contempt for them,” Spritzler said.
     
    That's what I've been noticing for quite a while, and I'm nowhere near 1% as smart as most "Jews."

    I guess rich, smart people can be ignorant too.

    Jacques,

    I am pleased you read Spritzler.

    The Maven Shama is aware how The Jewish ruling class has a shameful history of betraying “ordinary Jews.” Doubtless, he”s talented and is capable of down sizing such fact. (Refer to Hannah Arendt’s great book, “The Banality of evil.”

    Wealthy and deviately smart, he ought to know that elite and secular ZUSA Jews also would betray him for advantage and profit.

    Thank you very much, Jacques!

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    The Maven Shama is aware how The Jewish ruling class has a shameful history of betraying “ordinary Jews.” Doubtless, he”s talented and is capable of down sizing such fact. (Refer to Hannah Arendt’s great book, “The Banality of evil.”
     
    I gave up on him as not really being much aware of anything. No one who claims that debt is good and that we owe it to ourselves and that if we wanna learn about economics we dumb goyim should read Krugman is fit for anything but to be laughed at.

    I've written him off like the rest of the trolls and jokers and other forms of smug, mindless, time-wasting riff-raff.
    November 15, 2017 at 5:33 pm GMT
    @Rurik

    The State of Israel is guilty of all of the above.
    But only genocide is genocide.
    Sorry, no genocide of Palestinians.
     
    bullshit

    what about the inhabitants of Deir Yassin and similar villages?

    these people were butchered in the most grizzly ways possible, with the specific intent to instill widespread terror in order to drive all the Arabs out of their lands, so that the Jews could then steal the lands and claim them as their own.

    The Nazi also murdered Jews to drive them out of their lands, but in that case the lands were German lands, and so the Germans were trying to drive hostile enemies out of their own lands, and yet they're still universally condemned for genocide.

    Which is worse, slaughtering people in order to steal their land, (something that is going on as we speak, in places like Syria, where the Zionsts are still murdering people in order to steal their land), or when you murder people who have declared war against you in your own lands, in order to drive them out?

    which is worse Avery?

    Hey Rurik,

    I thought Avery was being sarcastic. At least that’s how I read it.

    Peace.

    Read More
    November 15, 2017 at 5:38 pm GMT • 200 Words

    As to the financial costs Israel represents to the ZUSA, the reality is much worse than what we read in the article;

    First and foremost because the fraudulent ‘war on terror’ is a zionist/israeli plot.

    As C. Bollyn wrote in ‘The Evolution of The War on Terror – An Israeli Mega-Fraud’, http://bollyn.com/#article_15522

    AN ISRAELI MEGA-FRAUD

    The War on Terror is a massive deception, conceived and promoted since the late 1970s by Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israelis. To explain how it evolved I have put together some of the basic facts in a timeline.

    So, how much has this gigantic fraud cost already, just in financial terms?

    THE COST OF WAR FOR THE U.S. TAXPAYER SINCE 9/11 IS ACTUALLY THREE TIMES THE PENTAGON’S ESTIMATE

    Jack Moore

    Newsweek, Nov. 8, 2017

    The United States military has spent more than $5.6 trillion on conflicts since 2001, more than three times the Pentagon’s actual estimate, according to a new study.

    http://www.newsweek.com/how-many-trillions-war-has-cost-us-taxpayer-911-attacks-705041?yptr=yahoo

    But wait, it gets worse….

    Paying Off Post-9/11 U.S. War Debt Could Cost $8 Trillion
    By Caroline Houck
    “The post-9/11 wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere have been fought with borrowed money, enough to require up to $8 trillion in interest payments in coming decades, a new report says.”

    http://www.defenseone.com/politics/2017/11/paying-post-911-war-debt-could-cost-8-trillion-report/142412/

    or directly @http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48195.htm

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete
    The costs in dollar terms are probably incalculable as are the moral ones.
    November 15, 2017 at 5:49 pm GMT • 100 Words

    I appreciate the heads up on how much we spend outside the country —

    I would love to have the quid pro quo analysis.

    I remain deeply concerned that we have a anyone in government crafting laws to stifle criticism of any foreign state or the US for that matter — troubling. I would love to remind members of Congress that the blessings to Israel that are derived from the US are not to line the pockets of politicians with money, power and influence but that pockets, power of tax payers.

    No robbing the US tax payer of his or her blessings.

    Read More
    November 15, 2017 at 5:49 pm GMT • 200 Words

    Excerpt from the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide (For full text click here)
    “Article II: In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:

    (a) Killing members of the group;
    (b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;
    (c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;
    (d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;
    (e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

    the jew entity is genocidal.

    gaza, histories largest concentration-torture-extermination prison.
    poisoning of water, depriving of water, poisoning of land.
    targeting of pregnant women, children, babies.

    west bank, a slow to fast disappearance, daily intentionally created misery (same as gaza).

    the tip of a pyramid of crimes of hate, genocide.

    the jew entity is worse than genocidal. pure evil.

    Read More
