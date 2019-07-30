‘Israel Has “The Most Moral Army in the World”?’

Eight days ago eleven Palestinian buildings containing seventy family apartments located in the illegally Israeli occupied East Jerusalem village of Wadi al-Hummus were demolished in a military-led operation by more than 1,000 Israeli soldiers, policemen and municipal workers using bulldozers, backhoes and explosives. Residents who resisted were beaten by the soldiers, kicked down flights of stairs and even shot at close range with rubber bullets. The soldiers were recorded laughing and celebrating as they did their dirty work. Occupants who did not resist and who held their hands up in surrender were also not spared the rod, as were also foreign observers who were present to add their voices to those who were protesting the outrage. The injuries sustained by some of the victims have been photographed and are available online.
Twelve Palestinians and four British observers were injured badly enough to be hospitalized. The British reported that they were “stamped on, dragged by the hair, strangled with a scarf and pepper sprayed by Israeli border police.” One who was hospitalized described how Israeli soldiers dragged him by his feet, lifting him up, and kicking him in the stomach, while one soldier stamped on his head four times “at full force” before standing on his head and pulling his hair. Another suffered a fractured rib after “[the policeman] then stamped on my throat and others started punching my torso. It was a sadistic display of violence…”
Yet another foreign observer was dragged out of the house, “…her hands were crushed so badly that she suffered a fractured knuckle on her left hand, and her right hand suffered severe tissue damage ‘which will be permanently misshapen unless she gets cosmetic surgery.’”
Edmond Sichrovsky, an Austrian activist of Jewish origin, who was in one of the houses, described how Israeli forces broke the door down, first dragging out the Palestinians, “knocking the grandfather to the floor in front of his crying and screaming grandchildren.” Cell phones were forcibly removed to eliminate any picture taking or filming before soldiers began attacking him and four other activists. “I was repeatedly kicked and kneed, which left a bloody nose and multiple cuts, as well breaking my glasses from a knee in the face. Once outside, they slammed me against a car while shouting verbal insults at me and women activists, calling them whores.”
The buildings were destroyed due to claims that they were too close to Israel’s illegal separation wall, with the Benjamin Netanyahu government citing “security concerns.” The families living in the buildings that did not have either the time or ability to remove their furniture and other personal items will now have to comb through the rubble to see what they can recover, if the Israeli soldiers will even allow them that grace. They will also have to find new places to live as the Israelis have made no provision for housing them.
The homes were legally constructed on land that is nominally controlled by the Palestinian Authority (PA), a fine point that the Israeli authorities chose to consider irrelevant. When the Palestinians object to such arbitrary behavior, they are sent to Israeli military courts that always endorse the government decisions. And the Netanyahu regime of kleptocrats has made clear that it does not recognize international law about treatment of people who are under occupation.
The buildings were destroyed a few days after rampaging Israeli settlers on the West Bank continued their campaign to destroy the livelihoods of their Palestinian neighbors. Hundreds of olive trees were burned on the West Bank on July 10th, a deliberate attempt to drive the Arabs from their land by making it impossible to farm, strangling the local economy. Olive trees are particularly targeted as they are a cash crop and the trees take many years to mature and produce. The Israeli settlers have also been known to kill livestock, poison water, destroy crops, burn down buildings, and beat and even kill the Palestinian farmers and their families. And in Hebron the settlers have surrounded the old town, dumping excrement and other refuse on the Palestinians shops below that are still trying to do business. It should surprise no one that the Jewish settlers who engage in the violence are rarely caught, even less often tried, and almost never punished. The ghastly Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has declared that what was once Palestine is now a country called Israel and it is only for Jews. Killing a Palestinian by a Jewish Israeli is considered de facto to be a misdemeanor.
And meanwhile the carnage continues in Gaza, with the death toll of unarmed demonstrating Palestinians now at more than 200 plus several thousand wounded, many of them children and medical workers. Recently, orders to the Israeli army snipers direct them to shoot demonstrators in the ankles so they will be crippled for life. This is what it takes to be the “most moral army” in the world as defined by French fop pseudo intellectual Bernard-Henri Levy, demonstrating only yet again that the tribe knows how to stick together. But the war crimes carried out by Israel also require unlimited support from the United States, both in money and political cover to allow it all to happen. Israel would not be killing Palestinians with such impunity if it were not for the green light from Donald Trump and his settler-loving mock Ambassador David Friedman backed up by a congress that seems to cherish Israelis more than Americans.
How is it that the horrific treatment of the Palestinians by the Israelis as aided and abetted by the worldwide Jewish diaspora is not featured in headlines all over the world? Why isn’t my government with its highly suspect but nevertheless declared agenda of bringing democracy and freedom to all saying anything about the Palestinians? Or condemning Israeli behavior as it once did regarding South Africa?
Can one even imagine what The New York Times and Washington Post would be headlining if American soldiers and police were evicting and beating the residents of a housing project in a U.S. city? But somehow Israel always gets a pass, no matter what it does and politicians from both parties delight in describing how the “special relationship” with the Jewish state is cast in stone.
In the wake of the home demolitions, Washington yet again shielded Israel from a United Nations censure for its behavior by casting a Security Council veto. The Jewish state is consequently never held accountable for its bad behavior, and let us be completely honest, Israel is the ultimate rogue regime, dedicated to turning its neighbors into smoking ruins with U.S. assistance. It is evil manifest and it is not in America’s own interest to continue to be dragged down that road.
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest
FOR THE JUDAISTS, LYING IS JOB 1.
Thanks, Sir, for exposing these savages. These Judaists are so shameless, calling IDF the most moral army in the world, when it is the most criminal army in the world, enforcing apartheid, stealing land from the poor Palis, while promoting the alien invasion in the USA, calling alien invaders “migrants” to fool the public, pretending to care for them, attacking Trump for the treatment of invader children, while they build an apartheid wall in the middle of the Highway and shoot poor Pali children in Israel.
They believe that if they keep repeating their lies, some fools will really believe them.
How evil, these Judaists. Liars, liars, liars, lying to cover up their evil. Only Judaists can be so shameless.
I admire and envy your ability to contain anger sufficiently to write articulately.
Is there a strategy behind this animal-like behavior?
Or are inherent characteristics on display?
‘Israel Has “The Most Moral Army in the World”?’
Of course not.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/embracing-racism-rabbis-at-pre-army-yeshiva-laud-hitler-urge-enslaving-arabs/
The video …..
Israeli ruthlessness and Jewish racism get sanitized treatment in America because this international klan of holy criminals enjoys overwhelming influence in Hollywood, Wall Street and all of Washington. The leverage these people have achieved over America is unrivaled and unprecedented.
Ironically, all the ugliest qualities (some mythical) we see attributed to Nazi Germany each and every day in film and on television are alive and well and thriving in Israel.
DEATH TO ZIONIST ISRAEL !
Guess that ruins my chance at a political career.
My envious compliments to Israelis re dealing with the Western progtards and their human pets.
If only “we” could do the same, in our lands.
That ..ahm….”migrant” movement, into Europe in particular, and all those progtards supporting it. “No-go” zones in our cities too.
Stuff like that.
I am sure that all the guys in Police/Security Services/Military would kill (pun intended) to do the things “Israeli way” for just one week, only.
Ah, well….
You must understand that Nazi Germany was the only real opposition the Anglo-Zionist Empire has faced. The Russian communists cooperated with the Empire to crush the Nazis. They were collaborating before the war began – see ‘Left Wings Over Europe, or How to Create a War About Nothing’ by Wyndham Lewis, written in 1936 .…
Yes it is, several political historians have commented on the fact that never in the history of the world has a small dependent welfare state ever before taken control of its large benefactor nation.
Therefore there is no historical precedent to predict the outcome.
There is no way in comment mode to describe just how far the Jewish Fifth Column now goes into almost all facets of the US government.
This below will illustrate how certain they are that do control America:…this Israeli gov think tank has war gamed US Iran negotiations They say ….”The negotiators from the American side were played by Americans, senior fellows at Washington think tanks and former Government officials; their Iranian counterparts were played by experts and former senior officials from Israel.
But as you see in the list of participants the one they present as “American” are all Jews.
https://www.idc.ac.il/en/research/ips/Documents/2019/WarGame2019E1.pdf
War Game
The U.S-Iran Crisis: Future Directions
On 30 June 2019 in the course of the 2019 Herzliya Conference, a “war game” was conducted, simulating direct negotiation between the United States and Iran.
The negotiators from the American side were played by Americans, senior fellows at Washington think tanks and former Government officials; their Iranian counterparts were played by experts and former senior officials from Israel.
War Game Participants
Col. (res.) Udi Evental, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Policy and Strategy (IPS), IDC Herzliya
Brig. Gen. (res.) Yoram Hamo, Strategic analyst
Participants
Mr. Mark Dubowitz, CEO, Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), USA
Dr. Marvin C. Feuer, Director, Policy and Government Affairs, AIPAC, USA
Dr. Ori Goldberg, Lauder School of Government, Diplomacy and Strategy, IDC Herzliya
Mr. Amos Harel, Military Correspondent and Defense Analyst, Haaretz Daily
Mr. Meir Javedanfar, Iran Lecturer, IDC Herzliya
Meir Litvak, Chair, Department of Middle Eastern and African History, and Director, Alliance Center for Iranian Studies, Tel Aviv University
Ms. Sharona Mazalian Levi, Alliance Center for Iranian Studies (ACIS), Tel Aviv University
Mr. Brett McGurk, Payne Distinguished Lecturer, Stanford University; Former Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS, USA
Ms. Danielle Pletka, Senior Vice President for Foreign and Defense Policy Studies, American Enterprise Institute (AEI), USA
Col (res.) Joab Rosenberg, CEO & Founder, Epistema
Col. (res.) Yuval Sharshevski, Former Head of Analysis Division, Prime Minister Office
Dr. Kori Schake, Deputy Director General, International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), UK
Lt. Col. (res.) Michael Segall, Senior Analyst, Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs; CIO, Acumen Risk
Ms. Sima Shine, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for National Security Studies (INSS); Former Head of the Research Division of the Mossad
Dr. Raz Zimmt, Research Fellow, Institute for National Security Studies (INSS)
Okay, if Levy is correct, how about Palestinians use violence against Jews the way the IDF uses violence against Palestinians? The MOST MORAL way.
Is there a non-Zionized American who holds this ideology?
Gideon Levy // The Protest Dispersed. Then an Israeli Sniper Shot a 9-year-old Palestinian Boy in the Head
Jul 21, 2019 3:31 PM
”From 100 meters away, an IDF soldier shot a boy in the head in the West Bank village of Kafr Qaddum. The bullet exploded into dozens of fragments in the child’s brain. ”
I wonder what commenters on here think they would do if their child was killed by a sniper.
There are certainly individual psychopaths who would do that any day, but it takes decades of propaganda and individual cowardice to get an entire society to accept this level of barbarism.
This applies in no small measure to us also, who accept and as Phil says financially and politically facilitate all of it.
Sounds pretty brutal, but it’s quite in line with the Israel Victory Project being pushed by that good old American “national conservative,” Daniel Pipes (who a couple of years ago indignantly announced he was quitting the GOP, though it seems he’s reconsidered his opinion of Trump in the meantime).
Article
said:
“There is no way in comment mode to describe just how far the Jewish Fifth Column now goes into almost all facets of the US government. ”
Yes there is:
And that’s just the tip of the “holocaust” scam iceberg.
Excellent quotes, Saggy!
French should have been in quote marks.
All you outraged, 97lb weakling. white boy phonies make me laugh/ Islam has been a major imperialistic force ever since your retard boyo Muhammad was evicted from Mecca and fled to Medina. So the Israel Jews do a little Islamic style payback? Who cares?
Islam, murdering marauding Islam for 14 centuries https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=jbU4970JMzY
These heinous crimes will continue to be committed by the Zionists unless and until the entire world rises up in protest visibly on every street corner of this planet. The people of the world must capture a few of these criminals and put them on a trial at the international courts before the entire world. The Palestinians, Yemenis, Afghanistan and Iraqis expect this from the rest of the world. These people have endured suffering for so long and the only thing they have today is HOPE!
That story (the kid hit in the head) has so many holes (pun intended) it feels surreal.
“The soldiers used automatic fire, dozens of bullets at least, they say….”
The range was up to 100 meters, apparently, and only THIS kid got shot in the head.
And the kid was at the front of the conflict where troops and demonstrators were exchanging projectiles (rocks/rubber bullets).
I buy this:
I just have a feeling somebody was using that kid……
Isn’t it funny how this newest wave of IDF supported land theft and ethnic cleansing is timed perfectly with the latest Epstein melodrama?
Isn’t it funny how this this newest wave of IDF supported land theft and ethnic cleansing is timed perfectly with the collapse of the Kushner peace plan?
It isn’t only the Palestinians who are being raped by the filthy jew.
“In politics, nothing happens by chance”*
*Brother Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 33rd degree member of Scottish Right Lodge
Well?
I guess Israelis will be rebuilding their wall again to be close to some Palestinian village, and the tactics will be repeated until no Palestinian land will be left.
It is slow and tedious process but Israel will eventually get there.
God works mysterious way, but eventually global worming will make all that area useless anyway.
Only good land will remain in Russia and Canada.
Remember once upon the time there were lakes and fish pounds in Sahara with ample wildlife and vegetation. And people lived there and now they do not.
Everything is vanity and also temporary.
What’s more interesting is how it’s increasing. 15 years ago this would have been front headline news. Now even the Guardian pushes it down the agenda. It seems like once it became popular in the US through the internet the neocons set about to influence the coverage. Maybe not even deliberately, once the Guardian started to incorporate more Americans into senior positions (Almost invariably Jewish as if one uses credentialism the US media is even more top-heavy than the UK and US Jews are much more zionist) things began to change. A kind of subtle veto to not talk about certain things.
Similar to the BBC, two DGs in a row have been conspicuous zionists in the aftermath of the Iraq war
and the potential for the internet to make the BBC more influential on the public opinion in the US.
But by overextending and making the contours of this influence too obvious to refute, you store up a swing backwards that might undo it all.
I wonder what commenters on here think they would do if their child was killed by a sniper.
I think that in due course the natural order will reassert itself. Palestine was never a great destination for Zionists. They all knew that – but it was better than Uganda and all the other places that were on offer at that time. The funny thing is that Zionists were not at all religious fanatics at the beginning – that is a recent development.
Almost 600 years ago, Niccolò Machiavelli wrote
“if an injury is to be done to a man, it should be so severe that the prince is not in fear of revenge”
The Israelis despite their efforts to find a biological solution to the “Palestinian problem” have not managed to eradicate this “problem”. Forcing Gazans to drink contaminated water only shortens the lives of these unfortunates. They should be in great fear of revenge. In fact, they are living on borrowed time as this speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah makes clear.
Nasrallah: ‘Full reason to believe I myself will pray in al-Quds (Jerusalem)’ – English Subs
This isn’t new. Israel does anything they want because they never pay for it. They are like a murderer who is never charged…..he keeps on doing it. The Magic Jews own all of Congress and every social, economic, and media pathway. So who is going to challenge them?
The United Nations is nothing more than money stealing operation for third world criminals and will never stop Israel from doing anything. They have made the charge of antisemitism so scary to the world that the murder of children is ignored. They are sickest group of people who have ever walked on the earth. There’s a reason you get thrown out over 100 countries over time because you are a murderous parasite on civilization.
When they attacked the USS Liberty and nothing was done should be all that is needed to understand who controls the US and the world. Israel will not be satisfied until they have eliminated every Palestinian and then every white person from this planet. They will answer to no one and will never be stopped. There is a reason a nut bag like Hitler came to power. It was a population’s response to what was being done to society and the people of that time period. The only reality will be that of the Magic Jews, and they will tell you what you have just seen didn’t occur. Nothing to see here goy– now go away.
Armies don’t exist to be moral. They exist to wipe out a country’s enemies, period.
Instinct needs no “strategy”.
Belonging to the Zionist tribe, Bernard-Henry Levy, a Zionist scumbag, justifies everything the criminal Zionist regime is doing against the Palestinian People. But without the unwavering support of the US regime, the Zionist could not commit these terrible crimes. One should not forget that Levy guided former French President Nikolas Sarkozy via mobile to attack Muammar al-Gaddafi. He was overthrown and finally killed, and Hillary Clinton frivolously loved it. (We came, we saw, he died). Perhaps the ransacking of apartments during nighttime or the demolition of Palestinian homes are standard of the self-described “most moral army in the world.” A more precise definition of this bunch of rascals in uniform gave Miko Peled: “The Israeli Army is the best trained, best equipped, and best fed terrorist organization of the world.” Trump’s White House environment and the Zionist-controlled Congress love it, instead of putting this army on the State Department’s terror list.
http://www.palestinechronicle.com/the-generals-son-a-book-review-2/
If American police went into say, Baltimore and violently removed POC from some building, beating them up while they knocked down the structure, the MSM would be screaming bloody murder; at least one political party would be flagellating themselves on camera, crying about the horrific treatment and one group of religious supremacists would be shouting the loudest about this travesty.
But when that happens in Occupied Palestine, the same actors pretend not to notice, or parrot the worn-out line that “Israel has the right to defend itself.”
Israel is a gangster nation, slowly but surely carrying out their long-planned ethnic cleansing of Palestine while America stands by, ready to veto any sane UN resolution, shoveling tons of free money and weapons each year and more than happy to wage wars for Israel.
All Americans have the blood on their hands of the Palestinians that have been brutally murdered by Israel over the decades, with more mayhem to come.
Well said. The truth concerning the 1930s and the terrible world war that followed has been buried beneath an avalanche of unending propaganda, whose purpose is to conceal from ‘the masses’ the true facts of the despicable and criminal enterprise we call World War Two, responsibility for which lies wholly at the feet of ‘the Allies’. It was perhaps the second example of the USA’s many ‘regime-change’ wars, all of which are animated by the desire to ‘spread freedom and democracy’ throughout the world. This pious sentiment is of course mere code, which when translated reads ‘secure the world for the Anglo-Zionist Empire’, which might be further redacted as ‘secure the world for Zio-Capitalism’.
WWII has all too successfully been propagandised into the new foundational myth of our modern world. Adolf Hitler is ‘Emmanuel Goldstein’, and ‘the proles’ all too readily buy into the lie that the man who in reality was their only hope and true saviour was ‘the acme of evil’; that the Third Reich was attempting to conquer the world; that National Socialism was a despicable political philosophy. Thus do they accept their meek status, and we see them, examples all of Homo economicus, the new species brought into being in 1945 to serve their masters’ ends as they all crawl abjectly in the loathsome shadow of Zio-America, mouthing the very propaganda they have instilled in us from birth.
2000 years of enslavement by savages and civilizations destroyers have blessed humanoid Goyim with creeps like the chosen Levy.
Graphic motto of the “Most Moral Army In The World” :
I think you mean, creepy “French” intellectual.
“I wonder what commenters on here think they would do if their child was killed by a sniper.”
Easy. Get revenge.
You won’t find too many Israel sympathizers here.
Couldn’t the exceptional US send some freedom weapons to the Palestinians, like they do in Ukraine? Imagine some Palestinian freedom tanks and airforce protecting them with some freedom nukes from the Jews.
Henri Levy was one of the criminal Jews, who plotted the destruction of Libya and the invasion of Europe with “refugees”.
the zionists (jewish agency) cooperated with the Nazis as well (transfer agreement).
Wow, IDF soldiers are so based and tough… when attacking unarmed Palestinian civilians.
But when they face someone who can put up a fight it’s all diapers and running away.
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQQTyU9x_MI4heT-EJdD2Luwd9usckXUcgfiMEmobliXTBc02YNUA
How will the jews ever recover?
Do you wonder the reason of the white spots on the BHL’s face?
Answer: It has been a french tradition, for several decades, to expresses the high esteem deserved by BHL, by serving BHL a full cream pie.
Here is a summary:
The full encyclopaedia is here:
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&channel=crow&q=bhl+entart%C3%A9&tbm=vid&source=univ&tbo=u&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj7ofvFm9zjAhUN4BoKHZSbCnAQt8YBKAJ6BAgJECQ&biw=1024&bih=666
If Israel has the most moral army in the world,
Then the Waffen-SS and the Wehrmacht were made up entirely of saints, and the jews need to shut up about being forced into concentration camps because cleary it was a morally right thing to do at the time.
The Palestinians suffer from mass immigration, just as we do, as an indirect result from the jewish mass migration into Palestine. If we would start acting like the Israelis it would accelerate our own destruction because that would legitimise their behaviour and they would accelerate the expulsion of arabs from the Middle East who would than have to flee to us. Our only choice is to stand up for the Palestinians and denounce all forms of mass migration altogether, and especially the illegal and racist project named Zionism, because it is the root cause of most other mass migrations that we face today.
By now it should be apparent that’s what it’s all about. When one investigates the actions of the Wall Street and London supported Bolshies and the NKVD, the hideous treatment of the Germans, the firebombing and nuking of Japan, all the way to Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo, to this, how can there be any doubt that the perps and their supporters are sick in their heads?
It’s called projection and perversion. It’s an old trick of the scum classes.
What’s stopping you, Toughie?
Correct. Standing armies, in fact, are un-American.
Wrong. They exist to protect the interests, both economic and showtime, of the ruling goons. A “country” in the sense that you appear to be using the word, is nothing more than a group of slaves lorded over by a relatively small but brutal ruling class of preening, prancing thugs. Armies are used to keep the slaves in line and to gather more slaves.
And millions of rubes don’t understand that we of the 99.999% are all Palestinians now, and either don’t care, or actually support McCain and Hillary like morons who support, promote and commit such detestable rot.
The Jews are responsible for yet another genocide. And the rest of the world–especially the US government–is responsible for letting them get away with it.
“It is evil manifest and it is not in America’s own interest to continue to be dragged down that road.”
As clear and concise a patriotic statement as I have read in some time.
Yup. The Germans were demonized when in fact, they knew what they were up against, and that was a true holocaust.
Now it should be clear to everyone with a brain what threats they faced.
Of course it was.
Zionists, who impersonated Jews in the US lobby in 1965 – today , in their words said ” Open the Floodgates , we are going to destroy America’s white European society”. An they did – And they took over most everything else. They wipe their country clean while polluting all the white European countries – and Public didn’t even see it coming because all of the Governments, Universities, Mafia, Politicians, Judicials and Law Enforcements was/is too busy counting their money and Pensions. It’s too late – they won – a long time ago. Who will be the last white country ? Russia , but for how long?
At least the scum are consistent. Look who couldn’t wait to support the Bolshevik (and Brit) butchers in a war that Churchill called “unnecessary.”
…as target practice.
Yup, agreed.
Peace.
Excellent article. And it produces a strong emotional response. Readers ought to do their best to circulate it to folks who don’t usually visit this website.
He’s the perfect example of someone who was bullied at a young age, and he’s looking for revenge standing behind someone else’s army.
WTF has that got to do with the topic under discussion?
Hey Parisian Guy!
Thanks for helping to clarify what is the white stuff on BHL’S grinning face!
I was convinced it was ejaculated git which originated after BHL’s having gone down on a Rothschild missile.
Typical fake, skewed history pushed by hasbara trolls. The marauding Moslems were on a picnic compared to marauding genocidal Chritian crusaders and “discoverers” of the “New World”. If your vitriol is driven by Islamophobia, what of the Palestinian Christians? Are they spared the dispossession and atrocities committed by the “moral” Israeli army many of whom are European colonial settlers? Spare us your sadistic posts.
I know people, some quite well, who are rightly labeled Zionist Christians. They believe that Jews are the permanently Chosen Race, which means that whatever Jews do is OK with God, which means that opposing Jews is being anti-God, which, because these people claim to be Christian, means they believe that people in opposing Jews are being anti-Christ. One of their favorite cliches is that God curses people, individuals as well as nations, that harm Jews, that mistreat Jews, which to them means essentially that to refuse to allow Jews to do whatever they want is to be anti-Semitic, which God hates. And that means that Jews being overtly anti-Christ, with violence, will be on God’s side and blessed by God if you dare resist them.
These people have and hold the views they do about Jews because they are the still devoutly religious part of WASP culture, the part born out of the Reformation and forged fully by the Judaizing heresy Anglo-Saxon Puritanism.
These Zionist ‘Christians’ would not alter their assessments if the Israelis in this case had murdered a hundred people and then boasted about shooting cattle to the cameras afterward. The Jews are God’s Chosen race, which makes Jews above and beyond morals.
That is the teaching of the Talmud, which is the written form of the Oral Law that Christ condemned as Satanic.
WASP culture is the product of a Judaizing heresy, which in religious form produces fruit fully compatible in moral philosophy with the Talmud, which Christ damned as of Satan. WASP culture took those ideas around the globe.
You cannot separate the Jewish problem from the WASP problem.
The Zionized US & Brit Most Moral & heroic 😟Navy forces might soon face competition from Russia & Iran in the Persian Gulf. Please consider the PressTV report, linked below?
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/07/29/602186/Iran-Hossein-Khanzadi-Russia-joint-naval-drills
P.S.: I don’t foresee “moral” Israeli jet fighter pilot Command will chance an attack upon a Russian reconnaissance vessel staged at Sea, as did target, USS Liberty.🤔
Concluding paragraphs to Peter Beinart’s The Real Reason So Many Republicans Love Israel? Their Own White Supremacy.:
Western countries are being destroyed so that Peter and his brethren can feel more secure and, as Barbara Roche put it, more “comfortable”:
Well, well, Hitler was quite happy to start shipping Jews off to Israel so those Palestinians would have faced the same problems regardless.
So if the Nazis were just after the Jews why were they massacring goys throughout Europe? There is hardly a town or village in occupied continental Europe where Nazis hadn’t committed some war crime or other, usually mass murder of civilians. So some Gestapo and SS officers turned up in some village telling the locals: “Well we have to shoot your women and children because Jews declared war on Germany on the cover of a London newspaper 11 years ago? And we’ll crucify a baby too while we’re at it.” Or maybe:” Well we’re at war with Wall Street, the central banks and the Rothschilds so we have to wipe out your village”. You, and all others who think along those lines, and you do, are lunatics. But when the Nazis captured a Rothschild in Vienna they didn’t bother to torture and murder him but let him go after a payoff. But millions of poor goy villagers and townsfolk had to pay with their lives because Hitler wanted to get at … who? Other than those he got to and murdered the length and breadth of Europe. And how many central bankers were there among those he and his Nazi stormtroopers killed? Could you even count them on the fingers of one or two hands? I hear they were very disciplined too, those Nazis in Boss uniforms. Disciplined in executing their savagery and barbarism on ordinary Europeans who never did Germany any harm.
Agreed.
Boo hoo. I don’t advocate mercy to any group that would slit my throat with glee.
Any fool that defends and weeps for the sons and daughters of Hamas deserves to live with them in their squalid insanity.
Don’t think they are insane? Proffer a carton of Mohammed or a light take on the Qu’ran.
True, but there’s no doubt other psychopathology going on there as well.
Maybe some Palestinian iPhones were crushed in the rubble ?
Your issue with the story is that only one kid / person was shot in the head? What makes for a credible story that illustrates an IDF worthy of condemnation? Five or more kids maimed?
You’re a moron, and your conjecture / interference for the IDF has no basis.
Their religious texts preach the abuse and murder of the Palestinians and they have a track record of maiming and murdering civilians.
Accurate history regarding the death cult of Islam is not allowed in the West.
Why these morons would weep for a culture that hates them… indeed, abhors their very culture… is beyond my pay grade.
The Geneva Convention and the broader history of the 20th Century West would disagree.
If what you say is true, then Germany should have wiped out every last Jew and the West would have nothing moral to say about it.
If what you say is true, then many modern nations should wipe out the Jews and the West will have nothing moral to say about it.
If Palestinian children are the declared enemies of Jews, according to the IDF and therefore worthy of “wiping out”, then it seems that the IDF / Israel is at least on par with Nazi Germany and the West should immediately declare war to defeat their army and dispossess their government.
If what you say is true, then the Jewish people are as culpable as the Jews made the German people out to be.
If what you say is true, the Germany is morally vindicated (assuming the Jewish lies about it are true, for one moment).
You are a symptom of the Jewish disease that holds that the same actions with the same motives by the non-Jewish group and the Jewish group can at once stand as evil and good depending on whom they benefit.
That’s funny.
You must be another arm chair warrior who pontificates with authority about the area but has never been there.
Getting up by 1:00 PM is a hard task for most Palestinians.
After they scream at their wives and their 12 children, put in their stinky hair gel, add minutes to the free phone given to them by Israel and head over to the tea shop, it is by now five or 6 o’clock.
They must sit here for 3 to 4 hours, gossiping, reveling in drama, smoking cigarettes and drinking endless cups of tea as they rage about how oppressed they are.
I am not sure where in their packed schedule they will find the time for this mastermind overthrow you imagine.
The Israelis provide all of the electricity, water, food and infrastructure- which they can turn off at will.
The “Palestinian” – read poor Arab no Arab country will accept even when bribed- simply live off of it like a parasite or an amoeba that gives you diarrhea and a fever.
What exactly is your problem with holding Jews to the same moral standards they hold goys to?
Sure, Islam is vile and it hates us but I don’t see that gets Jews off the hook for their double standards and hypocrisy.
Thank Wyndham Lewis. ‘Left Wings Over Europe, or How to Start a War About Nothing’ should be required reading in every school in the country. Instead it is unheard of.
Please. Islam is wholly based on Judaism, and the latter has similar edicts and worse awaiting wider implementation by their Messianic Sanhedrin. There is nothing in Islam that does not have a Judaic basis.
Save your Jew / Islam false dichotomy for the Washington Post comments section.
Islam and therefore Hamas would not exist without the Jewish religion.
They can both burn in hell so that the World can advance under sane conditions (absent Judaism, Islam, Jewish communism and Marxism, hostile Jewish multiculturalism, etc) and not be affected by either demonstrably psychopathic group one moment longer.
So sayeth the Old Testament, over and over and over …..
Deuteronomy [Chapter 7] reveals the consciousness of the Jews’ God ….
If these savages are in fact “the Chosen Ones” of some sky God, I want no part in any form of worship of said God. Until America wakes up and dis-engages from these brutal occupiers, we will continue to suffer due to our partnership with them. Does anyone wonder why such brilliant men as Thomas Jefferson saw through this scourge and their brutal, prejudice Jehovah God? Does one really have to wonder why they were Deist?
“Deism is knowledge* of God based on the application of our reason on the designs/laws found throughout Nature. The designs presuppose a Designer. Deism is therefore a natural religion and is not a “revealed” religion. The natural religion/philosophy of Deism frees those who embrace it from the inconsistencies of superstition and the negativity of fear that are so strongly represented in all of the “revealed” religions such as Judaism, Christianity and Islam. (These religions are called revealed religions because they all make claim to having received a special revelation from God which they pretend, and many of their sincere followers actually believe, their various and conflicting holy books are based on.) When enough people become Deists, reason will be elevated over fear and myth and its positive qualities will become a part of society as a whole. Then, instead of having billions of people chasing after the nonsensical violence promoting myths of the “revealed” religions, people will be centered on their God-given reason which will lead to limitless personal and societal progress!”
http://www.deism.com/deism_defined.htm
You seem practiced at vomiting multiple lines of meaningless drivel through your keyboard.
The Nazis also provided electricity, food, and water to their captives.
You should allow them to go free into your society to make a life, and not keep them in open air detention their entire lives. Give each a choice: become an Israeli citizen, complete with free conversion lessons if they wish (more Jewish men for your women), or stay in Gaza / The West Bank. Those who stay you are free to keep in their perimeter.
But without that choice you are jailers holding millions of innocents captive for their entire lives: and as such no better than the worst scum that this world has ever known.
Kikes are inventing new anti-German propaganda even in 2019, and after being caught countless times doing so. You transparent, hateful faggots will never learn.
The most immoral thing about the holocaust was that it didn’t happen irl.
What !!!! The Crusades were a fight back against over four centuries of Muslim conquerors /slavers /oppressors —and you fail to mention the tyrannical Ottoman Empire and their Barbary coast slaving Allies —it took years for Europe to get rid of these evil Muslim oppressors /mass murderers !
Christian Crusaders were trying to free formerly Christian lands that had been taken by the Islamic Horde. Wars are always horrible affairs. The “discoverers”, as you call them, brought modernity to a stone age people who lived short, brutal lives.
Palestinian Christians make up about 2.5% of the Palestinian population. They are a captive people under Islam who do the best they can to survive. Muslims are not known for treating Christians in their lands very well, so try not to use them as an example.
If the Israeli-Palestinian conflict shows us anything, it’s that the Jewish and Muslim religions cannot co-exist peacefully. Might will win out on this one. The Palestinians, as the weaker force, have to find a way to make a peace deal with a much more powerful enemy, then try to build a new, stronger society. They will, unfortunately for them, continue to suffer, until they finally surrender and make a deal. Look around, no one, not their Muslim “brothers”, not the Russians, not the Chinese, no one is going to help them. They are involved in a futile fight.
Spoken like a true Rabbi Hagee following Christian Zionist
The fact that you’er employing a strawman aside, let me attempt to make it simple enough for you to understand.
The Nazis were up against both the Wall Street and London One World usurer gangsters AND their useful idiots, mostly goy. They called themselves “Communists” at the time.
If that doesn’t clarify it for you, I cannot imagine what will.
PS: I didn’t bother to read beyond the goofy, brain dead question I chose to respond to.
Any Jackass who has been in combat knows there is no such thing as a Moral Army.
There never was in the history of mankind, there is not now and there never will be.
The fear, hatred, rage, hunger, thirst , cold and heat, insects, discomfort, filthy clothes, smelly bodies, instilled contempt for the enemy, the sight of dead and mutilated bodies and buddies and desire for revenge in war, turn all the participants into criminals, beasts, assassins and sadists.
That is just the way it is and anyone who says different is an idiot !
Hell, Lewis himself is never heard of which is too bad.
I looked at Unz’ other site and was amazed at how prolific he was yet I’ve never heard his name used or saw his name in print until you mentioned it. Many thanks to you.
http://www.unz.com/print/author/LewisWyndham/
Amen and hallelujah!
Agree button already used. Great link by the way.
The IDF is the among one of the most diabolical draconian demonic military forces ever created with it’s killing of innocent men, women and children and the zio/US is involved in this also via the military aide that is given to Israel ie welfare for Israel, without which the state of Israel would not exist!
The Mossad created Hamas to be an excuse to allow Israel to bomb and kill the people of Palestine, talk about war by demonic draconian diabolic deception, that is the IDF and the Israeli government!
The IDF is satans army!
I thought it was bird shit. He’s lower than pig shit, so I also thought it improved him.
Am interested in how Jake said: “You cannot separate the Jewish problem from the WASP problem.”
Hey Jake!
Correct me if the following is not “apples to apples” with your above insight.”
Mighty European WASPS had no problem with joining-in on ZUS 2003 flattening & occupation of Iraq.
Now we have Trump administration difficult attempt to get European leaders in a (“Willing”) Coalition to attack Iran. 🤔 Uh, some influential WASPs separate when it comes to their nation’s essential energy needs & cost.
In sum, appears to me that Euro WASPs, & to whatever degree they’re committed to Israel, prefer to be practical friends to the oil rich Islamic Republic of Iran.
Thanks, please respond to this Jewish “problem” (obstacle) as I see it, Jake.
Communist Mike has a problem with Truth.
Hey CommieMike, a solution waits for you… it will happen after you meet your Maker. On your way to your final destination, you will experience the Hell that all those victims of your beloved Bolsheviks and Zionists suffered.
Enjoy. Only wish I was there to see it.
All this and yet you are unable to recognize the parasite that is sucking the life blood from America.
Animals. This is a not a race, it’s a sick, degenerate theocracy and it needs to be wiped off the face of the earth. Decapitate the regime with prosecutions for the crime against humanity of extermination and see if a concerted multinational program can rehabilitate the fanatical subhuman drones it has produced.
3 follows 2 follows 1 is beyond your pay grade.
Mr Giraldi,
With all due respect, the inverted commas in the subtitle should have enclosed the word ‘French’ too.
“Je suis un cosmopolite résolu. J’aime le métissage et je déteste le nationalisme. Je ne vibre pas à « la Marseillaise ». J’espère que le cadre national sera un jour dépassé. Et l’un des principaux mérites de l’Europe, à mes yeux, est de fonctionner comme une machine à refroidir cette passion nationale.”
“I’m a resolute cosmopolitan. I love interbreeding and I detest nationalism. The ‘Marseillaise’ doesn’t thrill me. I hope the national frame will one day be obsolete. And one of the main merits of Europe is, as I see it, to function as an engine that cools down that national passion.”
Interview published in Le Nouvel Observateur on october 4th, 2007.
“Bien sûr, nous sommes résolument cosmopolites. Bien sûr, tout ce qui est terroir, béret, bourrées, binious, bref, « franchouillard » ou cocardier, nous est étranger, voire odieux.”
“Of course, we are resolutely cosmopolitan, Of course, everything that is soil, beret, bourree (French folkloric dances), bagpipes, in short, typically French or patriotic, is foreign to us, even odious.”
Editorial in Globe, 1985.
Then there is this speech by that “French” intellectual in Israel:
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/265199/lhonneur-disrael
So please henceforth enclose between inverted commas the word “French” when you use it to refer to Bernard-Henry Lévy.
Interview with the head of Machon Shilo, Rabbi David Bar-Hayim
The Pittsburgh Massacre: Why is Anti-Semitism on the Rise?
Excuse me while I vomit.
These human refuse “politicians” are a disgrace to humanity, and a stain on whatever is left (not much) of the reputation of the once great United States of America.
“We hold these truths to be self evident. That all men are created equal,…”
Sorry, but I forgot to warn readers who’d follow the link to the BHL’s speech I posted. Be aware that it’s nauseating. Bear in mind that I wilfully endured the nausea twice as I read it first in French and since it was too long to translate, I searched for the speech in English, which I also read to check that the two versions matched.
“The soldiers have no choice but to shoot. They have no choice but to hit demonstrators, stone throwers and paramedics who volunteer during confrontations, to kill and wound those who brandish knives. Surprise that the soldiers fire even at youths who are handcuffed and blindfolded belongs to a different era. It belongs to the 1970s or ‘80s, when we still thought that military domination over a population of non-citizens was an accident, a temporary deviation that would soon be corrected. When we hadn’t yet recognized that the soldiers’ role is to protect the spoils of war rather than our existence. When there weren’t yet cameras everywhere to shatter our naivete.”
“If the Palestinians don’t receive a clear message every day that they’re risking their own lives when they resist our rule, tomorrow they will march by the thousands and tens of thousands, empty-handed or armed with spades and stones, toward the Israeli settlements, outposts, checkpoints and military bases in the heart of a civilian population. They will march and declare: We want our land back. We want water. We want to be able to travel. We want industry. We also want to plan, build and be built. Imagine tens of thousands marching to the settlements in Jerusalem, imagine the demonstrations of October 2000 multiplied by 100, imagine hundreds of flotillas and marches of return. Then our soldiers and policemen will have to shoot to kill and wound dozens, hundreds, thousands in a single day.”
“The measured but resolute shooting now keeps all this in check. It’s designed to teach the majority to keep quiet, to be afraid, to seclude themselves in their enclaves for fear that the army will engage in mass killing tomorrow. Not only in Gaza but in the West Bank. And in Israel in Sakhnin and on the coast at Acre as well.”
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-soldiers-have-to-shoot-at-palestinians-it-s-israel-s-way-to-keep-them-in-check-1.717344
For the migrants being herded into the US both Soros organizations and Israeli organizations were involved. For the 200,000 “refugees” herded into Europe from Syria – the same thing. Who and what is behind Israel? Who and what is behind the war against Syria and the attempted land clearances in that nation. Most Jews know that it is the same cabal which is the Rothschild financial empire which created Israel and has the US and most Western nations by the balls. If the people of Israel do not work for expansion and if anyone steps out of line and exposes the ruthlessness and abuses of power then they are punished. The Rothschild creation is a virtual image of Nazi Germany.
Very well said, Jake. We non-Jewish whites need to look in the mirror to see who our enemy really is.
Christianity is bullshit based on lie after lie, starting with the myth of Christ’s divinity as the Son of God.
Mr. Trump could not do all that he has done for Jews without his cheerleading Christian Zionists, who are foaming at the mouth in anticipation of the promised Second Coming. They can taste the long-awaited Rapture, which first required the creation of a Jewish homeland in Israel. That’s why they support every war for Greater Israel. One, maybe Iran, is bound to turn into the Battle of Armageddon.
Jews may run the US, but Trump will never get a majority their votes no matter how much he bends over for them. But the 70 million strong Christian Evangelicals are another matter. Them’s are Trump people. The President has done some good things for Americans, (even though it is more talk than action), and is still far, far better than Hillary would have been, but he could have never in a million years won without their enthusiastic and overwhelming support. Like any good politician, Trump has gone where the votes (and money) are.
Then there was the family who was loading their van at a Home Depot in 2001 when John Muhammad shot the wife through the head from across US Route 50 in Falls Church Virginia. What can you do when a sniper hits? I don’t care who you are, not much. Blacks drive by, shoot the kids, what’s done? Nothing.
Oh, John Muhammad really fucked up shooting the wife at the Home Depot; she was in the employ of the FBI. That rather fun fact got he and his playmate scooped by the U.S. Marshals out of Montgomery County, Maryland’s lockup (the DA took great pleasure saying Maryland doesn’t do the death penalty at the time of the arrest) and deposited into a Federal lockup in Alexandria, Virginia to be tried in a Prince William County court trial-by-jury that resulted in his death inside of two years.
There will be no such result for any Israeli soldiers, rest assured.
You are correct. Even the Catholic Church “went off the rails” with the flawed “Vatican II Ecumenical Council” in which jews and protestants damaged the Roman Catholic Church. Previous to Vatican II, jews were looked upon as Christ murderers. That all changed with Vatican II renaming jews as “our elder brothers”…Big mistake.
Firstly, I have zero issues with security apparatus working as in the article. I just envy Israelis they can do it and we can’t. For example, in …ahm…”Sanctuary cities”. Or “no-go” zones in our own cities. Or “no borders” in own countries when certain people…ahm… “migrate”.
As for the case with the shot kid two things don’t compute:
.
1. What was the kid doing there for more than 20 minutes?
2. And only that kid was shot. No other reports of wounding by a firearm.
My take:
An error by IDF soldier (bad aim). Maybe even a ricochet.
For the tragedy, I put more blame on kids parents/relatives/demonstrators (in that order) than on the Israelis.
But, obviously, a case like this is precious for propaganda purpose. Dead kids sell a political agenda perfectly.
For “population replacement” drowned kids, preferably.
For “bombing a country” gassed kids.
Shot kids for the Muslims vs Jews war.
Works well. Obviously.
The difference is that this is not a war; it’s not “combat” between armies.
It’s the most heavily armed military on that side of the planet using unarmed and corralled civilians for sport.
The supreme demonstration of cowardice and ignobility.
Gaza Diary, by Chris Hedges:
Israeli soldiers do not suffer “hunger, thirst , cold and heat, insects, discomfort, filthy clothes, smelly bodies,” they sleep in soft beds at night, they vacation on spectacular beaches in Israel, Cyprus, Europe or Patagonia.
Thus, what remains of your list —
is what
EXCEPT that you may have noticed that very rarely, scarcely ever have Israelis suffered
while Palestinians have:
and yet, and again, with very few exceptions, Palestinians have NOT
Anyone who fails to recognize that is an idiot.
!
I think Mr Giraldi or someone else made a mistake with the illustration for this article. It’s not funny to throw stuff at your political adversaries. It’s dishonorable to use an image of a man assaulted in an effort to make him look silly.
Their bulldozers also killed American citizen and peace activist Rachel Corrie.
Such hubris.
Just as you won’t find too many US sympathizers in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, etc, etc…
Did you examine the logic, context and evidence of that statement before you wrote it, or did you just tack it on for punch?
Bernard Pussy Levy, ilk
are Torah-Talmud moral.
5ds
Moron, Palestinians are Christian, too.
Actually, the reason that the Catholic Church was targeted for subversion is that the Church was the world’s most effective opposition to the synagogue of Satan.
Israel and the zio/US did the attack on the WTC on 911 killings some 3000 Americans and they got away with it and every thinking American knows that they did it!
Then there is the joint Israeli and zio/US attack on the USS Liberty killing 34 and wounding 174 Americans and they got away with this also!
Zionists are destroying America!
Did you read the actual details? The kid wasn’t near the main protest – the main protest had dispersed. He was standing by the house of his friend when this happened.
Peace.
A partial listing of genocide perpetrated by Jews then http://judaism.is/perpetrators.html
and now. http://judaism.is/genocide.html
(With verifiable print, photographic, and video evidence)
You have zero issues with cowardly bullies using overwhelming force to pick on grandparents and children, and destroy their homes.
Glad we have that on record.
Which militaries are more moral than Israel? Costa Rica? Switzerland? Mongolia? Alpha Centauri?
Costa Rica is technically, like Israel, in a bad neighborhood but somehow manages that better than Israel.
Israel has to manage a Jewish ethnostate consisting of 50% non Jews. Given that challenge, I think the Israeli military is the most moral of militaries facing that challenge. Supposedly peace was achieved in Sinai at camp David, think again there is an insurrection and counter-insurgency war there, no Israelis needed, wtf.
Exactly what happened in Germany,when Judea declared war on Germany,is happening right now to America. When they say, “HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF”, the JOOO ain’t kidding. Honk Honk!
Yes Blacks and Jews ,same tactics.
Providing funds and political cover in regard to any and all of Israel’s many excesses makes the US just as guilty as the perpetrator of violence itself. Therefore I would strongly contend, that the US shares with Israel the dubious first prize of the “ultimate rogue state”.
Yes Goyim die for Israel while we overflow you with migrants! People like you make me laugh because you think Israel is not the root cause of the issue. Probably just another Hasbarat
Many Americans are “Woke” to Jewish control and crime. There’s just not anything we can do about it because, “It’s the Benjamins Baby”.
Classic jewish tactic. Try to change the topic completely from the one being discussed. It’s not working
Get rid of Sinai and have peace . Get rid of Gaza and West Bank and have peace . Getting rid of them will as good or as bad as like getting rid of India by British or Kenya by British .
Dime a dozen zionist. It’s his home you fool, and there are literally plenty of these events happening on a regular basis. This kind of comment makes me glad you’re getting invaded by Mexicans HAH! Enjoy it buddy. No sympathy for deranged Goyim mentally incapable of connecting the dots
Well, it certainly appears that “the” “Lawd” has its work cut out for it and has been loafing on the job; they’re obviously worse than the tail since they act and smell like what’s immediately beneath it.
I guess he did OK with Epstein tho, making him a head of the assholes, so the dude hasn’t been completely asleep. Maybe there’s hope or sumpin.
SolontoCroesus—–thanks for the reply and the photos but they are nothing I have not seen before. I don’t condone it ..what I am saying is that this is what war is all about. Much as we would wish it to be different there are a lot of atrocities on both sides. This is a historical reality.
Civilians always get the worse, always. You name any country in any age, whether a “righteous” democracy or vicious dictatorship without blood on their hands. Does anyone really believe any western democracy has not massacred and butchered innocents….including women and children ?
My good man, all militaries talk about glory, honour, fighting for our their way of life and so forth but on the battlefield that is all shit. You fight to survive in an environment of terrible confusion and destruction amid a spectrum of a range of conflicting and opposing emotions and behaviour. But on the front line there is no room for softness..its you or them !….and every side blames the other !
Nothing has changed between cave man and homo sapiens except we have refined the means and tools of slaughter…….as well as the number.
I visit other sites and see readers advocating “bomb them, blow them up, Tomahawk their ass” and so on. Yet I am confident these same folks faint when they cut their finger and weep at the sight of a dead pet.
All men believe they could never be barbaric and heartless but under the right conditions (define them any way you want) we are capable of anything !
Sadly, that is the way it is with our species.
Timeus probably wasn’t black.
Neither was Stalin.
There’s a long list of white scum that goes along with the Commie and Zio-dirt too. Never forget the clapping seals in con-gress.
Even more ironically, many of those “ugly qualities . . . attributed to Nazi Germany” were portrayed “each and every day in film . . .” almost a decade before what is purported to be evidence of them, actually occurred.
That pre-war propaganda about NS Germany flowed seamlessly into the post-war “history” of NS Germany is not accidental, as Cora Sol Goldstein wrote,
Zionist
Please reconsider posting graphic images like that. While decent people get nauseous, the Zio-merdes and Talmudic trash get ecstatic and probably have to change their diapers. But we goyim are all motivated by jealousy, you understand!
‘Yes Goyim die for Israel while we overflow you with migrants! People like you make me laugh because you think Israel is not the root cause of the issue. Probably just another Hasbarat’
People like Peter make me barf.
I see that you put “intellectual” in irony quotes in your subtitle. I would also have put “French” in irony quotes.
So why did some Zio-nut pretend to take a name like that? Oh, lemmee guess …
Pay grade? You sound like something that never held a paying job in its life.
If Bernard-Henry Levy is an “intellectual then Dwayne Johnson is a good actor.
Israel is a catastrophe for the entire humanity.
SolontoCroesus—–thanks for the reply and the photos but they are nothing I have not seen before. I don’t condone it ..what I am saying is that this is what war is all about. Much as we would wish it to be different there are a lot of atrocities on both sides. There are no innocents in this game . This is a historical reality.
Civilians always get the worse, always. You name any country in any age, whether a “righteous” democracy or vicious dictatorship without blood on their hands. Does anyone really believe any western democracy has not massacred and butchered innocents….including women and children ?
You think if the Arabs get the upper hand they will make the Joos a kosher meal?
My good man, all militaries talk about glory, honour, fighting for our their way of life and so forth but in a firefight that is all shit. You fight to survive in an environment of terrible confusion and destruction amid a spectrum of a range of conflicting and opposing emotions and behaviour. But on the front line there is no room for softness..its you or them !….and every side blames the other !
Nothing has changed between cave man and homo sapiens except we have refined the means and tools of slaughter…….as well as the number.
I visit other sites and see readers advocating “bomb them, blow them up, Tomahawk their ass” and so on. Yet I am confident these same folks faint when they cut their finger and weep at the sight of a dead pet.
All men believe they could never be barbaric and heartless but under the right conditions (define them any way you want) we are capable of anything ….even you !
Sadly, that is the way it is with our species regardless of race religion or creed. All we are (regardless of who and what we THINK we are or should or could be) are animals and no amount of righteous indignation is going to change that much as we wish it would.
Are the Israelis right in their behaviour ? I dont think so but in a religious war or one of ideology no side ever has clean hands.
There are some who apparenly do it for the rush and apparently don’t give much of a shit either way. They are largely losers who really can’t accomplish much in any other way. A lot of the type end up in positions of power too. As you say, “Sadly, that is the way it is with our [ineffably wretched] species.”
There are very many of Bedouin (and other non Jewish background) in that force.
During the Vietnam war there was a US army unit of the Airborne called Tiger Force that it later emerged had committed many atrocities against civilians. The allegations of American soldiers sol cutting babies’ heads off and wearing a necklace strung with victims ears sounded far fetched, but the man who did those things was an Apache Indian.
Vatican II.
The Church left the Faithful.
All downhill from there.
Zionism is the practical application of Talmudism, which is the summation of the historical bile, mendacity, paranoia, duplicity and ethnocentric hatred of the other and of truth, beauty and goodness which constitute the core of the Jewish identity.
Hitler was correct and almost prophetic when he predicted that the foundation of a Jewish state would not lead to the solution of the Jewish question, but would only serve to establish a base of operations for international criminality and a haven for fugitives from justice.
As a river with clear and clean headwaters becomes a source of life as it flows to the sea, the Pharisaical sewer becomes worse and worse as it oozes and drags the rest of the world towards Apocalypse.
Intellectual in French conveys more meanings. One of them is “brain onanist”. I don’t know if Dwayne Johnson fits the definition of “actor”, I don’t remember having seen anything in which he acted, but I think BHL does fit the definition of “intellectual” I mentioned above.
Talmudism is a catastrophe for the entire humanity.
The soldiers of the 101st Airborne who served in Tiger Force were among the bravest men to serve in Vietnam. They fought the Viet Cong terrorists with courage, skill and steadfastness. These men were true warriors who fought a murderous enemy with honor. Two members, Lt James Gardner and SSgt John Gertsch both received the Medal of Honor for their heroism. For you to try to defame these brave men is disgusting.
Rational says:
“They believe that if they keep repeating their lies, some fools WILL really believe them.”
That’s a most curious use of the word “will.” It should be obvious to anyone with a functioning brain that millions upon millions have believed their lies for centuries. And it only got worse with the establishment of a Jewish State (which many Reform Jews opposed).
There has been no greater culprit (or sucker) that the USA, which is the only country in the world to believe in the bastardization called a “Judeo-Christian” tradition. Jewish theologian Arthur Cohen (‘Commentary,’ 1969) wrote that a Judeo-Christian tradition is a theological impossibility. Way back in the 12th Century, the great rabbinic scholar Moses Maimonides said the same, and believed Christian ritual to be idolatry.
But American Christian Zionists, Netanyahu’s useful idiots, refuse to get the message.
From what I read, all of what you write is true, but it’s just another day at the office.
I’m sure Joseph Goebbels said the same thing about his Nazi army.
Israel’s army is far more like a Nazi army than most other armies. It comes from decades of Jewish supremacist philosophy in Israel.
I personally knew the designer of the WTC. Discussed the designs with him while the Towers were being built.
The Core columns were tapered steel… thick at the bottom, less so as they rose higher.
They were welded to each other… butt-welds, probably with a grind prep. The lateral loads were obviously considered as a fraction of their compressive load requirements.
The butt welds were perpendicular to the column axes. But the images of columns severed at an approx 45 degree angle gives interesting meanings.
If the job to remove destroyed column sections was given to the liquidators, and they somehow needed to shorten the sections, the easiest place to split the beams would be at the joints… and square, not angled cuts would result. Cutting thru the entire steel thickness, and then, because at an angle, increasing the work by another 50% (hypotenuse effect) would be simply stupid. Probably 5 times harder than finding the next weld seam.
If the top 30 floors were somehow suspended in air while a single floor was magically disappeared (vaporized) then the drop of that 30 floor mass thru a 10 foot or so gap would do what?
Pulverize thousands of tonnes of concrete?
Force those thicker as they went lower core columns to all crumple with symmetrical precision?
Eject column sections hundreds of feet laterally across the lower Manhattan region?
Cutting the columns near the bottom (where thickest, with greatest load) would result in a massive shift of the thousands of tonnes supported, from vertical compressive stress to a combination of forces and moments… transverse shear being one of many resultants.
No way this was a “top-down” event.
Bottom up is the only way any intelligent engineer can see this.
”From 100 meters away, an IDF soldier shot a boy in the head in the West Bank village of Kafr Qaddum. The bullet exploded into dozens of fragments in the child’s brain.”
— The numerous similar actions are the origin of anti-zionism and disgust towards Israel-firsters living in the western world.
For your subhuman laugh over the human tragedy, let the carma hit your family hard
The civilians in the situation Giraldi writes about were not “collateral damage;” they were the target.
Or maybe you can point out to me the positions of the opposing army, and how it was that the civilians who were injured or killed found themselves in their crossfire.
I’m going to assume you have military experience.
You probably know that Col. Pat Lang runs a blog that explores military and other foreign policy issues.
Lang and several of his regular contributors are professional military men who perceive their profession, or vocation, as one of nobility and dignity. They are proud of their vocation and their service. A few weeks ago Lang went so far as to post a well-worn essay comparing the life of the soldier to Christ on the Cross.https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2019/05/httpswwwamericamagazineorgfaith20060529dear-hearts-across-seas-memorial-day-prayer.html (I found that a bit too far, but that’s not my point here.)
What IDF is doing and has done for almost all of the history of modern (i.e. since ~1881) zionism does not meet the standard of the professional, noble soldier. They are thugs and vengeance-driven murderers and little more.
If it is true that “Nothing has changed between cave man and homo sapiens except we have refined the means and tools of slaughter…….as well as the number,”
and if what Rabbi David bar-Hayim says in the video @ #94 is true, that “white Europeans are being dispossessed of their cultures and identity they wish to hand down to their children and grandchildren,” and “Jews are responsible for this dispossession,” then
Why Aren’t White Europeans / European -Americans slaughtering Jews with abandon? Due in large measure to the ingenuity of European Americans, the USA possesses the most sophisticated tools available for dealing out mass slaughter.
Why don’t European Americans turn these tools of slaughter on the Jews who, as bar-Hakim himself said, are responsible for “inflict[ing] irreparable damage on [White European] societies.”
I’ll tell you why: Because European Americans created (one of the forms of) civilization based on certain rules of conduct: European Americans — heirs of the “korrekt” German soldiers noted below — at the very least aspired to notions such as Just War.
In a conversation with John Dower, Sanho Tree reflected that
The key points are that killing another person is unnatural, not a “caveman” proclivity; a young person must be conditioned to do so; and this conditioning takes the form of dehumanizing the Other.
The ‘great’ world wars in Europe present particular and peculiar lessons in the need to condition in order to kill: the adversary was not only a ‘natural’ enemy of the Americans, he was their European kin.
As Cora Sol Goldstein wrote (see above @ 128 ):
It is a matter of fact that Jews owned those Hollywood studios.
In a “virtual merger” with the power of the state, which, by contract with its citizens held the monopoly on violence, Jews conditioned American citizens and soldiers to hate their European forebears in order to kill their own kind, to carry out the agenda of Jewish zionists (as well as British & American geopolitical and financial agendas).
White European Americans do not kill Jews who are doing them (us) harm because White European Americans are not conditioned to do so, and because it goes against something bred into the soul of White Europeans over millennia of civilizational development.
As E Michael Jones points out relentlessly, Jews have rejected the fundamental logos upon which those millennia of western civilization are based.
Why do Jewish Israelis use their military to kill unarmed civilians with weapons that USA taxpayers supplied, and enjoy impunity, while Americans impotently express their “cave-man rage” at wrongs and dispossessions via their children who shoot up Garlic festivals, https://abc7news.com/5427063/ or Black Pride parades, https://www.cnn.com/2019/07/28/us/nyc-brownsville-brooklyn-shooting/index.html
or Walmart employees, https://www.cnn.com/2019/07/30/us/mississippi-walmart-shooting-report-trnd/index.html
but never does this cave man tendency penetrate the United States military to defend the American people against the predations of Jews and zionists.
Instead, the US military kills more of the same people that the IDF would like to have dead but they are too gutless to do the deed themselves: IDF has never, ever put its military “honor” on the line against an equally armed adversary. US military forces are, once again, conditioned to kill those whom Jewish zionists want dead.
How do you say Gutless shitty cowards in Hebrew?
—
It’s coincidental that text on the sidebar of the terrible image that I posted says, “The German soldiers had the reputation of being “korrekt”. “. THEY were engaged in a real war, and they apparently fought it, for the most part, like noble warriors of courage and principle.
“They are like a murderer who is never charged…..he keeps on doing.”
— Agree. As if they are planning to move eventually away from the humankind.
At least, there are no more human societies that still believe in the “special Jewish victimhood,” “special Jewish sufferings,” and “superior Jewish morality.”
At some point, the numerous synagogues around the western world, and their sanctimonious amoral parishioners are going to answer for their support for the murderous Jewish State.
“Armies don’t exist to be moral.”
— Then tell your holo-biz museums to shut up.
Say that to the present day Palestinians or when your house is destroyed.
The sadistic Jewish tribe “disciplined in executing their savagery and barbarism” on the native Palestinians, in real-time. Not some invented holo-biz stories by Eli Wiesel.
CORRECTION:
insert “not”
The destruction of the WTC was done by Israel and the zio/US using directed energy weapons, see drjudywood.com and her videos on youtube.
The pentagram was an internally wired explosion , see April Gallops videos on youtube , she was a pentagram employee and was working at the area of the explosion and walked through the hole created by the blast.
Yes I know how to spell pentagon, but spell it the way it functions.
“I just envy Israelis they can do it…”
Perhaps you read too much fiction about “bad” Nazis. The Jewish State is an insult to humankind.
“…a culture that hates them..”
— Are you talking about the hate of Jews towards Russia? Or the hate ofJews towards Spain? Towards Germany, towards Poland?
Since it is the Jews who have no other “culture” but a death cult of Purimization of the world, you are projecting.
“After they scream at their wives and their 12 children…”
— You mean, Haredim?
Asshole alert
@ # 147
Gas mask recommended
Hmmm… a random comment about a topic completely unrelated to the one being discussed…? When the topic being discussed is about the Jews?….
And by a relatively new account with a different name..?
No, can’t be. No such thing after all
Didn’t the IDF get roundly smacked by Hezbollah in Lebanon? And then there are the IDF diaper memes. They just aren’t that tough. Right?
“The official policy of the European Union is to oppose providing reconstruction assistance before the transitional period.” http://arabcenterdc.org/policy_analyses/the-policy-of-no-return-the-case-of-syrian-refugees/
— Israel wants Syrian land.
Remember the “seven countries in five years” and those who have been pushing for the carnage.
Well said, Mike…
This always happens in the PG comments…the same Nazi nutbars have to come in here and start in on the their Shitler idolatry and their idiotic Nazi fantasies about WW2…[about which they know less than nothing…]
They simply stink up and ruin Mr Giraldi’s efforts…they don’t give a flying fuck about the Palestinians…in fact they contend it was all part of the ‘lovely’ Nazi plan to ship the Jews to Palestine…which implies they are okay with Israel…
So what’s the problem…?
Do you see the contradictions…?
These fools are simply incapable of rational thought…they are effectively lacking that basic human faculty…like a lobotomy patient permanently loses some cognitive functions…
Take for instance this gem from the coprophiliac Sheepe…
WTF…?
When did Wall Street and City of London financiers ever call themselves ‘communist’…or have anything but animus towards communism and socialist and egalitarian ideology in general…?
It’s downright insane…just like this ridiculous claque here…
As Henry Makow pointed out…
Do you have a similar interpretation for Jewish kids’ imprisonment during WWII?
At least, Anne Frank was not shot into her head. Her das was also OK and even concocted a very profitable story.
Your posts are the best denial of the holo-biz hysterics over the supposed superior morality of Jews.
Yes, there is a strategy.
It is called ethnic cleansing.
Israel is making life as dififcult and terrifying and genereally as dangerousas it can so that Palestininans leave of their own accord—leave all of their land, Palestine, so it can be incorporated into Eretz Israel.
That is the obvious strategy.
All else is tactics.
This is basically what Nazi Germany did to the Jews in the thirties.
They used the Brown Shirts to get things off the ground and send the “message” as the IDF is being used by the Israeli govt.
Those who could, or who saw the writing on the wall when Hitler came to power in 1933, fled for their lives. Some of them fled to Palestine.
Then there were the special Einsatztruppen, trained and then sicced on largely defenseless civilian populations especially in the Ukraine and Russia. These people were mercilessly abused, tortured by gratuitous displays of vicious violence, and killed. These troops were trained in heartless viciousness.
IDF units are most similar IMO to the Brown Shirts and to Einsatztruppen, the “special action troops.”
We should not be afraid to draw such comparisons. The IDF are gangs that commit state-sanctioned mayhem for state-sanctioned purposes and to further such questionable notions as “Lebensraum” and “Eretz Israel” and “Drang nach Osten” and “a State only for Jews” and “Palestinians are Untermenschen” and “the Chosen people” whose every crime is A-OK with THEIR supposed god if it is “good for the Jews.” But not to forget: The violence is tactic in service to the strategy of eliminating the Pals and creating Eretz Israel. Also to becoming the hegemon in the ME.
I get a kick out of the Washington Post suggesting that Donald Trump is racist. The Post is a perpetual apologist for ethnic-cleansing Israel’s racism against the indigenous Palestinian people.
“I think Mr Giraldi or someone else made a mistake with the illustration for this article. ‘
— Considering that the 52 main Jewish American organizations are blind and deaf towards the subhuman behavior of Jewish State and the human tragedy of Palestine (as illustrated by the pictures), there is no other way but to show the world again and again the sadism and amorality of the Jewish State and their supporters.
If you are sincerely concerned about the “events,” you may try to send the “illustrations” to the ADL and Simon Wiesenthal Center to inform them about the Jewish State’s imitation of Banderites’s atrocities in Ukraine. Good luck.
As well as a large segment of Syrians who have been suffering from the Wars for Israel.
No, they obtained it for serving a corrupt, malignant, murderous state, and it’s too bad that they never learned or applied what Smedley Butler, who was awarded the MoH more than once, had to say about it.
For you to ignore the fact that the stinking politicians who sent them to do the devil’s work and to praise them for serving the beasts is what’s disgusting.
Judy Wood is a disinfo agent tasked with making ridiculous claims weakening the truth about how Israel & Jews brought about 9/11.
I’ll stick with science and math, engineering and common sense.
More distracting drivel from an already confirmed Zionist Hasbarat Schill Troll.
Leslie Robertson?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leslie_E._Robertson
You were obviously not his colleague, because this statement :
is absurd, and displays total ignorance of structural steel construction.
Rest assured, vertical column splices were undoubtedly FULL PENETRATION GROOVE WELDS, not butt welds.
Weld metal is typically 70ksi steel.
Column sections were most likely 50ksi steel.
Weld metal is therefore stronger than the base metal, but it is still steel, and will melt at the same temperature as the base metal. However, welds may have a convex surface profile, in which case there will be more metal to cut through at a splice than at other locations on the member.
It was a pretty pyrrhic victory for the Lebanese though, their major cities were indiscriminately bombed and levelled to the ground by the Israelis. It was also a psychologically damaging excercise for the Israelis too, as their population had to scramble to these bomb shelters on short notice when the Lebanese retaliated by spraying them with Scud missiles. Their politicians were actually so embarrassed by the whole ordeal, they actually resigned
“Which militaries are more moral than Israel?’
— Which country has been milking the world for the “special sufferings” and because of the “superior morality?” Show me how many profitable holo-biz & museums have been established by Costa Rica, Switzerland, Mongolia, and Alpha Centauri in the EU and US?
Which other tribe has been using an extraction schema that profits the grandchildren of the supposed holo-biz “victims?” Don’t you like how these profiteering Jewish grandchildren have been violating all and any rules of decency in their treatment of the occupied population in Palestine?
Jews put themselves on a pedestal, demanded special treatment (including hefty reparations for some obviously invented “gas ovens”) and then they are getting surprised that the heinous crimes of the Jewish State & ziocons are noticed by decent people.
“…If Hitler had been for real, he would have plucked out the Rothschild’s heart, the City of London before taking on Russia…”
He would certainly have done that, IF he had won the Battle for Britain.
This has little to do with Islam. Palestine had been approximately 10% Christian until the Zionists moved in. That number has dwindled to near zero. Christians, Jews, and Muslims had gotten along just fine for centuries, and many, if not most, of the Jews living in Palestine during the 1920s and 30s opposed the Zionists. The Zionists did then what they do now, murdered them.
https://mondoweiss.net/2011/11/guardians-of-the-city-an-interview-with-neturei-kartas-rabbi-meir-hirsh/
Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, a Christian, has long been opposed to the Zionist occupation. She had been part of the PLO’s political wing, not unlike Gerry Adams being part of the IRA’s political wing. She has been refused a visa by the US.
It’s straight out Zionism, a corrupted form of the twisted pharisaic Judaism, that is the real problem.
Syrians who strongly support Bashar Al-Assad, the man who the jews want out
Hezbollah proved that the IDF can be stopped, if the zio/US does not intervene and by the way Hamas is a Mossad creation to give Israel the excuse to bomb and kill Palestinians while blaming Palestinians for Hamas attacks, total Mossad bullshit!
Israel and the zio/US and zio/Britain created AL CIADA aka ISIS and all the offshoots there of to destroy Syria, typical zionist deception, thank God for Putin and Russia for saving Syia, although the battle for Syria is still ongoing.
AL CIADA aka ISIS = CIA = MOSSAD = MI 6 = the Unholy Trinity from hell and the line of control is MI 6 then MOSSAD and the CIA.
Well said.
Especially
I have a couple of true stories about Mohamedans butchering kids, the public in the West has no clue about. Members of the “religion of peace”, not shooting with a sniper, but butchering with bladed tools, underaged boys.
And while we are on the topic when was the last time we’ve seen moral outrage about Beslan? “What/who” reaction by, I am positive, around 90% of people reading this comment.
You give Arabs just 48 hours of reverse power relation there and they’d butcher Israelis with hatchets.
Israelis and Jews around the world know that.
People there are locked in mortal combat. No practical solution there.
What Arabs could be doing is simply not putting, deliberately, their children in harm’s way.
But…hehe…..playing a victim is a perfect political tool in the current paradigm. Obviously.
Funny thing, everywhere in this world except in Israel.
That’s power.
“Are the Israelis right in their behavior?”
— Have you been in a holo-biz museum?
Do you know the price of the extraction schema of holobiz?
Do you know that the “holocaust” is required to be studied in the high schools in Florida? — Why? What is so special about this poorly researched story of WWII, which has been elevated to a level of sacred texts? https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/teaching-holocaust/
Why researchers in WWII have been targeted by zionists? http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-holocaust-denial/
When you think about answers to the above questions then you perhaps come to understanding of why the criminal behavior of the Jewish State deserves the harshest criticism.
That’s silly…
The Battle of Britain was nothing more than a series of half assed aerial skirmishes…Hitler had no intention of actually invading Britain because he hoped until the end that Britain would join his campaign against Russia…that is common historiographical knowledge…
Hitler threw 138 divisions at Operation Barbarossa…one quarter of that would have been sufficient to crush Britain like a walnut…
“There are very many of Bedouin (and other non Jewish backgrounds) in that force.”
— You mean, the purely Jewish soldiers would behave differently? Like these Jewish settlers?
No, the IDF is a Jewish creation infused with Jewish spirit and Jewish morals.
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20180731-remembering-the-arson-attack-that-orphaned-ahmed-dawabsheh/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfkd0r1yY10astmonitor.com/20180731-remembering-the-arson-attack-that-orphaned-ahmed-dawabsheh/
People are violently evicted from their housing in the USA all the time. We have homeless people begging at most stop lights. Bernard-Henri Levy poses as an intellectual in real life, Government policeman Giraldi poses as a prurient patriot.
Which of these queens is more honest about Saudi Arabia? What about that war against Yemen by the US and Saudi Arabia?
You must be in the wrong place, friend…
Never mind…I’m sure the Nazi nutbars will soon set you straight…
You see it was all sugar and spice from those lovely Nazis…why they never harmed a soul [except rascals that deserved it]…these fine Nazi men of the Third Reich fought a JUST WAR…and strictly in defense, mind you…
Heck, the survival of the German nation was on the line…
I don’t give a damn about dirty politicians who may have been war profiteering, but these were brave men who infiltrated deep into enemy territory and made them suffer the consequences of their terror attacks. If you can’t separate the politician from the soldier, that’s your problem. Bravery and courage in battle are noble attributes. Defaming brave men, from behind a computer screen is disgraceful.
Still can’t use the AGREE option.
Excellent comment.
AGREE
I stand by Judy Woods research and the only exception is WTC building 7 which was a controlled demolition , which also proves that Israel and the zio/US did 911.
Seven WTC buildings were destroyed 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and the Twin Towers and the only ones that are mentioned are 7 and the Twin Towers, Dr. Judy Wood shows the total destruction on her site drjudywood.com and this total destruction could only be done with DEWs and the military has these weapons and has used them!
You are on some serious stuff so I never reply to you. But I will. Check out Islam’s 1400 years of mass murder you unthinking clone. Jews are pussycats in comparison. Pffftttt!
Weak minded Hindu…. Islam killed 80 million Hindus over a few centuries and you have nothing to say/ Goodbye sad elephant worshiping clone. But still….. Worshiping an elephant is better than bloody war god Allah. So I will give you some credit.
“The foundation of a Jewish state would not lead to the solution of the Jewish question, but would only serve to establish a base of operations for international criminality and a haven for fugitives from justice.”
— True. https://www.timesofisrael.com/are-french-jewish-criminals-using-israel-as-a-get-out-of-jail-card/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/is-israel-becoming-a-mafia-state/
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/279808/a-field-guide-to-israeli-organized-crime
Islam submitting moron, less than 5% today…my guesstimate. True that in 1948 when Israel gained independence…Yes the Christian percentage was much higher maybe 20%? You tell me, sub-genius.
Germans have never demanded sympathy for their supremacism. The whole world owes to German civilization.
The Talmudism? — yes, use your gas mask.
Jews paid their dues by giving six million to the German/Polish death camps. Now they can shoot rubber bullets at rock throwing sand dwellers. It will never be even.
“They believe that if they keep repeating their lies, some fools will really believe them.”
That’s how propaganda works.
Tell the big lie.
Keep repeating it.
If called on it then double down.
You give zero f’s about any Paleostinians. You just hate Jews and Israeli Jews. Your crocodile tears fool no one, incompetent and hypocrite Renfro.
“…when was the last time we’ve seen moral outrage about Beslan?”
— When? — When Russians has stopped Israelis in Syria.
The Wars for Eretz Israel(on the US dime and limb) have inflamed the whole Middle East. The mass slaughter of civilians and the destruction of whole cities there produced the waves of refugees to the EU. The refugee problem is a consequence of ziocons’ policies, as well as the problem with sub-Saharan migrants.
Israel’s support for ISIS is well-documented, which means that Israel has been supporting and nurturing fanatical jihadis. https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria/in-syria-israel-secretly-armed-and-funded-12-rebel-groups-1.6462729
Israel has also conducted hundreds of strikes against the sovereign state of Syria.
It is the Wars for Eretz Israel that have been highly instrumental in creating and promoting fanatical jihadis of the same kind that was active in Beslan. Israel wants more “Beslans” against Russia and against Christian communities in the Middle East.
Who needs your stories about your bloody cousins when there are witnesses and documentation of the heinous crimes committed by the Jewish State’ sadists against Palestinian children? To murder a Palestinian child for sport — this is Jewish Spirit!
Greatly inflated numbers, but I won’t bother.
I’m not Hindu or Muslim you feeble-minded Jew.
Your diversionary tatics have been duly noted
Yes, because they were forced out by Israel from their lands and villages after theyu conquered so they left for South America. It’s why there’s massive money and support going towards hezbollah and other lebanese and palestinian organizations from there you idiot ZOG puppet
” Check out Islam’s 1400 years of mass murder…”
— Why don’t we better focus on the Palestinian child murdered in cold blood by the allegedly “most moral” Israeli soldiers?
Islam has not built tax-exempt museums like the hideous holo-biz museums. Islam has not established a profiteering holobiz schema, it is not attacking the First Amendment, and it is not the obsessive object of desire of Israel-firsters guilty of the ongoing wars of aggression in the Middle East.
When the topic of discussion on this forum will be the history of Islam, then your scholarship is most welcome. The current discussion is about the sanctimonious “most moral” sadists and murderers representing the Jewish State. Or you suggest that their crimes are the result of them being “unthinking clones?”
“You tell me, sub-genius.”
— We have an Israeli “genius” visiting the forum. So grand of you.
Is this how you were taught to do discussions at home?
Thanks for responding.
I disagree in almost every respect.
A solid argument / comparison must account for all of the facts; yours omits several critical points. A comparison should demonstrate how the contexts are the same and how different; yours does neither.
Don’t have time for a fleshed-out comment, but these are three or four facts that, in my opinion, must be taken into consideration in an assessment like yours:
1. ~Feb 14 1933, Louis Brandeis directed to Rabbi Stephen Wise that “all 587,000 German Jews leave Germany.”
Jews leaving Germany was a push-pull operation: NSDAP was willing for German Jews to stay, “immigrants since 1914” – of whom there were hundreds of thousands — were to leave.
Zionists/Brandeis had the opposite agenda: Germany was to remain saddled with the “undesirable human material” that East European Jews represented.
Rabbi Wise & his son worked feverishly for many years to accomplish Brandeis’s directive.
Both Wise & Brandeis were ardent zionists, so the main thrust was to funnel German Jewish money & skills to Palestine.
BUT an interesting comment that Ann Neuberger made about her family’s presence in US indicates that it was also the goal of zionists to migrate as many Jews as possible to USA.
2. At time of the above, perhaps as many as 2 million Jews were in Germany — non-German Jews = Polish & Russian, about whom Brandeis was not concerned.
3. Brandeis was not nobody, he was zionist kingpin.
4. The impact of the starvation/deaths of 800,000 German civilians in the course of WWI and the period between Armistice and Germany signing Versailles Treaty cannot be underestimated:
5. The other day someone posted videos of Peter Hyatt, an expert in “statement analysis” used to interrogate persons & solve crimes. Among other things, Hyatt emphasized the importance of “omissions” — How many Jewish-origin histories of World wars era mentions the starvation of German civilians?
What happens when you add to that fact — present to Germans every single day — the loss of significant portion of their land, desperately needed to feed their population?
What happens when you add to that the Jewish economic war on Germany, that Edmund Black reveals (in The Transfer Agreement) was intended to provoke terror in the German population, playing on the fear of the starvation they had just experienced?
The Jewish economic war was declared against Germany in March 1933. At that time, NSDAP had done NOTHING to Jews to harm them, in fact, “Nazis quelled physical violence against Jews.”
(In light of Jewish-led economic war on Iran vis a vis the Jewish economic war on Germany, should we conclude that Jews are sadists, keen on starving other people’s children? If Jews did this to Germans, where they’d lived for hundreds of years, and are doing it to Iranians, where they have lived for thousands of years, what should Americans expect?)
6. So why did zionist Jews — Brandeis — direct that “all German Jews leave Germany?”
What had Germans done to Jews in February, 1933, that set these murderous policies in motion?
I asked Sam Shama that question a year or so ago. He posted a disquisition on Hungary in the 17th century. wtf??
I think the key question, the most critical question of the entire era, is, Why did Brandeis direct, on Feb. 14, 1933, that all GERMAN Jews leave Germany?
It also seems necessary to insist that every single time it is stated that “Hitler kicked the Jews out of Germany,” or “Hitler is responsible for Jews out of Germany – – – into Palestine etc etc etc,” it MUST be stated that on Feb. 14, 1933, Louis Brandeis, zionist kingpin, directed that all German Jews leave Germany.
Your commentary on “tactics” and “SS” and Brown shirts, black boots, etc. in the course of the war I consider, frankly, irrelevant, precisely because it is in the course of the war. Soldiers and all others in a war do what they must to survive and prevail if possible. Even in just war.
What is critically important from my pov is who started the war and for what purposes.
So what if he does?
In the IntelligenceSqd debate that geokat62 linked earlier, Is anti-zionism anti-semitism, (NO was the overwhelming conclusion), an underlying issue should always be, so what if it is?
So what if people hate Jews? So what if people hate Jews “just because they’re Jews” or for no good reason at all.
Why should Jews be a protected class deserving of special treatment?
Lol! You can denigrate the oppressed all you want, but in the end (some decades) it will be the accursed judenmofers who will be holocaust-ed from one more land. History promises this.
Enjoy for now… burn later, lowlife. 😀
Would someone please enlighten me if people like Douglas Reed or Alexandar Solzhenitsyn are wrong in stating that Joos in Zioland have no ancestry to speak of there? A 7th/8th AD century mass conversion of Khazar Turco-Mongolian people do not a Semitic Joo make. Bibi-Joo and all the rest are faking it big time if these authors are correct. Being imposters of the original ‘chosen’ imposters is just a rehash of a lie propagated by Joos like Chaim Weismann and the like. They are bogus if their ancestors were not even aware of Joos in say late monarchic Juda. I could just as well convert to being a Mormon and believe the epicenter of humanity revolves around the Salt Lake area. Like 9-11, it appears to be one big hoax and cover-up. Belief or faith in any of this stuff is dumb. You certainly cannot trust it.
The IDF is the most moral army in the world, provided that your chosen “morality” is Talmudic and your identity is that of a proud spiritual descendant of the Christ killing Sanhedrin and you concur retroactively in their Deicide. No wonder Jewry is constantly obsessed with straining the gentile flea to divert attention from the kosher camel- a level playing field is never something that Jewry is willing to abide by.
Quod licet Iovi, non licet bovi.
This:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/gallery/2015/oct/26/police-escort-migrants-through-slovenia-in-pictures
versus this:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-israel-palestinians-protests/israel-kills-two-militants-in-gaza-one-palestinian-killed-in-border-protest-idUSKCN1S91Y0
Oh my……
Comment 194 has an interesting point.
A European could read it as: “we have to lose around…..say…20 million people in some terrible conflict to be allowed to do the same”. Not promising.
Even less applicable to Americans re the invasion from the South of Rio Grande.
Still, “I have a dream”: just replace IDF/Israelis and Palestinians in the articles with domestic players. Refreshing and heartening play.
Texas Task Force in Sanctuary/Freedom City.
French Ministry of Interior action in Marseilles.
British action in Birmingham.
Stuff like that.
Dear ought to convert and move to Israel asshole,
You are evidently unaware that many US Police Forces were sent to Israel for ‘training” courtesy of our many Jewish Fifth Column traitors in the US…..has been going on since 911.
Jewish Groups Pay to Send US Police to Train in Israel – AllGov
http://www.allgov.com/news/us…/jewish-groups-pay-to-send-us-police-to-train-in-israel?…
Sep 19, 2014 – Israeli training of U.S. police has also influenced the type of equipment being used. Security forces from both countries are now using some …
US Police Get “Anti-Terror Training” in Israel on Privately Funded Trips …
https://www.globalresearch.ca/us-police-get-anti-terror-training-in-israel…/5403801
US Police Get “Anti-Terror Training” in Israel on Privately Funded Trips. By Global Research News. Global Research, September 23, 2014. The Center for ..
However citizens are now objecting to this practice.
U.S. Police Under Pressure to End Their Exchange Programs With Israel
https://www.governing.com/topics/public…/gov-israel-us-police-training-programs.ht…
Dec 20, 2018 – Members of an Israeli police SWAT team during a training exercise for U.S. police officials organized by the Anti-Defamation League.
Durham first US city to ban police training with Israeli military | USA …
https://www.aljazeera.com/…/durham-city-ban-police-training-israeli-military-180419…
Apr 19, 2018 – Local council adopts step against exchange with Israeli military practices synonymous with the occupation of Palestine.
ADL invites police forces to train in Israel, and Northampton says, No
https://mondoweiss.net/2018/12/invites-police-northampton/
Dec 5, 2018 – ADL invites police forces to train in Israel, and Northampton says, No … Furthermore, while the ostensible target of this training for US police
I marked you as a troll because there isn’t a button for Reptilian Filth.
Israel has no interest at all in a deal with the Palestinians, so your arguments fall flat.
Over time Israel just nibbles away at yet more Palestinian land and is simply carrying out a slowish form of genocide. That may be okay for those, perhaps like yourself, who possess an amoral “devil take the hindmost” mentality, but it is no where near good enough for a civilised world.
In what respect(s)?
Another look at Jeff EPSTEIN.
BUILDING BIG BROTHER
July 27, 2019 by Zev Shalev and Tracie McElroy
Exclusive: Jeffrey Epstein’s investment in an Israeli start-up reveals a myriad of links to Donald Trump and Israeli spies.
https://narativ.org/2019/07/27/building-big-brother/
To no surprise your standards are quite low.
But then you Zionists do stick together
Clyde,
YOU have blood on your hands.
There is no disputing that you and people like you, brought 9/11 to our shores.
Every day now, more and more people get closer to that truth.
Because of Jew coercion – America has been killing Muslims every day for 17 years. The responsibility is yours.
This is going to end – it is written.
Do No Harm — Art
There is nothing wrong with a Jewish homeland per se (Birobidjan and the Madagascar Plan come to mind). The early labor Zionists and proto-Zionists had some good points, namely that the existence of large Jewish communities within Christian European states and nations were not compatible or harmonious with the healthy development of same, given the propensity of the Jewish collective to anti-social and harmful behavior to its host populations. In isolation, it would be manageable by the Christian concert of nations and kept under heel.
On the other hand, a Jewish state like Israel, as a self-proclaimed “moral arbiter of the nations” claiming legitimate status as an “equal among nations”- which actually translates to “superior”- is not only absurd on its face but was only likely to provide a source of moral, spiritual and cultural corruption of all Christian states which recognized its legitimacy.
There is no such thing as “Judeo-Christian” morality seeing as Christianity and Judaism are mortal enemies in the true metaphysical and cultural struggles which were (and still are) to determine the survival of one or the other as a viable model of civilization. Christianity proved itself as the cultural well and heir of virile Christianity as a sine qua non of the continuation of the great western Greco-Roman and Christian matrix of western civilization.
Jewry used Islam as a spiritual battering ram against both the Catholic and Orthodox civilizations of Roman and Byzantine provenance. Islam is not necessarily a mortal enemy of Christianity per se (seeing as it is largely an early Christian heresy, founded by Messianic Judeans and which does not reject Christ as Messiah). The real mortal enemy of Christian spirituality and culture is the false cult known as Judaism, which is based purely upon opposition to Christ and which in reality is a cult of
Pharisaical rejection of same. Its real existence postdates Christianity and the canon of the New Testament by hundreds of years.
Only when the cause is just. Please stop devaluing the concept of heroism and please start considering the differences between moral and physical bravery.
You may want to read his, ” United States of Lyncherdom.”
– Except your propaganda about the German army cannot be proven.
– In fact, such juvenile assertions have been utterly refuted at this site and elsewhere.
– You are at the wrong site to be spewing such easily debunked nonsense. You must be new here.
However, I agree, supremacist Jew thinking, or lack of, is a problem, a real and obvious problem.
Off topic
Today July 30 is the 400th anniversary of the first meeting of the Virginia colony assembly in Jamestown.
Also the year a Dutch ship landed the Black Plague in Virginia.
Anybody who makes such a statement about any army (or political party– lol) is prima facie an apologist– i.e. trying to hide something.
LOL button disabled. LOL!!! … and thumbs up!
That ” kid” was you , man . You have , clearly , been hit in the head.
I believe it was 40 million on both sides of the India Pakistan split in the late 1940s
The majority in those “Christian lands” had already reverted to the true monotheism of Islam, the faith of Adam(pbuh). So, those lands had become the lands of the native true monotheists… all praises are due only to God.
Those pagan faithful were wallowing in godless deceit. It is the Almighty One’s blessing that their hegemony did not last in the lands of the blessed monotheist prophets of the One and only. God willing, He will also ensure the same fate for the usurping judevil too.
Those pagan faithful you hold dear, will all be paying for their godlessness in the graves where they rot, while an unimaginably worse recompense awaits them… and rabid Islamophobes like you.
For all others, may the Almighty One grant you peace. 🙂
I’d be interested to read a pro-Israel version of the same events. Or do you consider yourself a dispassionate, neutral journalist?
Excellent.
Now, re all that training in the previous post of yours, when can we see it realized in Sanctuary/Freedom Cities and along the southern border?
Like…beating down the progtards and shooting (rubber bullets, at least) the “migrants”? Ankle shot here and there with FMJ too if they get aggressive.
Well, headshot here and there too, naturally, sometimes. Like….ring leaders, those keeping well back, urging the mass to climb over the Wall. ….haha….funny. Anyway.
Next year? Or later? Much later I mean.10 years from now?
On the topic of Beslan tragedy and Israel’s support for fanatical Islamists: https://www.voltairenet.org/article207159.html
Zionists have been the main cheer-leaders for the ongoing wars in the Middle East and the sponsors of fanatical jihad: “Israel Admitted Arming anti-Assad Syrian Rebels.” https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-israel-just-admitted-arming-anti-assad-syrian-rebels-big-mistake-1.6894850
Israel saved the despicable White Helmets — “Organ Traders, Terrorists, Looters:” https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria-israel/syrian-white-helmets-flee-to-jordan-with-israeli-western-help-idUSKBN1KC05W
https://www.transcend.org/tms/2018/12/white-helmets-organ-traders-terrorists-looters/
The Jewish State is the principal promoter of radical Jihadis and like-Beslan tragedies.
It would interesting to learn the names of Mossad Jews involved in fanatical jihad.
The worshipful and obsequious comments about Israel made in the Q&A video of the Democrat presidential nominee wannabes was understandable in light of the co-dependent relationship between the US and Israel, the two biggest terrorist perpetrators/sponsors in the world. It’s only natural, hey, I mean, ‘bro’s gotta stick together, right?’ I’m not just ridiculing the Democrats alone because the Republicans demonstrate the same grovelling, lapdog attitude toward anything Israel. It’s obvious, because of Israel’s inordinate monetary and perception-modification influence on American politicians, one would only expect the laudatorily biased and uniformly misaligned views expressed in the video.
I almost puked though when the following two opinions were expressed by several wannabes in the video, namely, that Israel is a “beacon of democracy” and it is “the one essential country on the planet.” I mean, those two phrases are prime examples of Orwellian backwards doublespeak. In my mind this video demonstrates that the Anglo/Israel empire is a kackocracy, i.e., government by the worst persons. Obviously, the US is not a democracy nor a democratic republic anymore, but merely an oligarchy, which in concert with Israeli power and influence, is dedicated to the impoverishment and subjugation of 99% of the American people .
Of course Bernard Henry Lévy or BHL as he is known in France, is not an intellectual.
The question is why a charlatan like him has since the mid 70′ often been given prime time spot in the TV or front page coverage (to a nauseating level in France).
Well it is not “All About The Benjamins” … but rather “All About, Israel, Baby”.
In his own words, Bernard-Henri Lévy would not have gone to Libya had “he not been Jewish” (https://extremeprejudiceusa.wordpress.com/2011/11/24/bernard-henri-levy-would-not-have-gone-to-libya-he-he-not-been-jewish/),
Why are you chiming in with you misinformed opinion? The death toll ranges from 200,000 to 2 million from credible figures like Talbot and Singh. It’s capped at 5 ish million. The displacement was about 15 million people
Maybe:
Full article:
https://www.timesofisrael.com/10-year-old-palestinian-said-seriously-wounded-in-west-bank-clash-with-idf/
As for the official IDF report/version, too early for that.
Now, we all know that facts/truth do not matter in the contemporary world.
Even if the truth is, say…..a soldier, reservist, sick and tired of all that, fired to scare the kid and missed (which I feel ….feel….it’s the most likely case) doesn’t matter. Say, he was aiming a foot left and messed up the shot. Or the kid moved. Or the round ricocheted. Does…not…matter.
It’s …hehe…..good…. to see the usual around here.
Like respectable Republicans/conservatives/whatever condemning the (“true”) racism of the Left.
What I do hope for is a tiny possibility that, say, 5 % of people wadding through all this rubbish here, start thinking: “why WE can’t do the same against the opposite player”?
I guess in time. Maybe.
“Both men( who are pedophiles) have ties to the burgeoning Israeli tech sector…..”
Would this include Michael Chertoff’s “full body” TSA scanners…. ?
deployed at every airport in our country .
Is the secret purpose of these things to allow these “sick pedophiles” to stare at the crotches of our ten year old daughters ?
Is that it ?
I say seize all the assets each and every one of these heinous scum bags…and throw them all in Guantanamo bay !
Everyone and anyone who has been within twenty feet of Epstein should be on the “pedo-terror list” …..from here on in.
What a total disgrace to humanity .
The epitome of human puss !
Absolutely shameful…..What total human “scum” !
What a disgrace to us all.
Why didn’t Nazi use this comforting oil on the Jews or the same blinding oil on the judges at Nuremberg : the world would come to an end soon according to Bible .
,
This is the way the Jewish got noble prize in many discipline . They just have to be in the game and the award or recognition would follow them like shadows .
They could not have been full penetration welds, the sections (butt joint) were too thick.
Welds aren’t stronger than the sections… that’s an absurd statement.
Groove welds are (very) partial penetration on sections so thick… I referenced this with the grind prep comment.
If you were a Welding Engineer, you’d know all this. You aren’t.
Leslie Robertson was an interesting guy. But he didn’t design the WTC. He was the lead structural engineer.
But Jesus isn’t God . Neither he was begotten by another God . He didn’t leave any God son to be worshipped either .
Otherwise who cares if you are Muslim or Christian or Druze . Just do your thing according to ethics.
> They believe that Jews are the permanently Chosen Race
The Holy Hook says so.
> You cannot separate the Jewish problem from the WASP problem.
Protestants got their Jew worship straight from the Catholics.
I’ve posted this many times in response to your hare-brained attacks on Protestants, when you won’t admit your own problem. You’re too cowardly to ever address what the Catechism and the Pope openly admit. Care to retort? I’d love to see what excuse-making you can conjure.
In “the challenging years “ this rabbi predicts yrs before Eildon become governor that he would be governor , he wouldn’t finish his term and he would be elected president
Rabbi said that to the congregation of NY Synagogue
How did he know ??!!!!
Boffo post! My advice to Paleolithic Paleostinians, you inbred idiots! Is to keep your distance. Keep your distance from all Israel/Gaza fences. The Jews shoot all those who mess around with their border fencing. Israeli rifles speak the only language these Paleostinian inbred lizard brains understand. Generations of forced first cousin marriage has blown their IQs/ Everyone knows this but the Jew hating clones at Unz.+
Since I’m always forgetting who’s who, nice to see clearly: Clyde, Aaron, Jester, PeterAUS all in the same shit bucket.
Hope we get another break-out this week ….
High-intensity pre-debate workout is secret to Tulsi Gabbard’s Miami surge
To those “5%” I mentioned in my previous comment.
IMAGINE (Lennon….) the world where:
All “our” Mohamedans are back to where they came from.
All “our” Jews, to Israel.
Well…actually…we could retain some from the groups above, if exceptional, on working visas/temporary residence. Whatever.No citizenship/voting, of course. Anyway…
And…anybody who wants to get into “our” territory (and those helping them), illegally, gets “IDF” treatment.
Those wanting legally, well, they just need to be exceptional and we have to need their particular expertise/experience/whatever.
Perfect, a?
Art you big, fat, Jew afflicted, demented sicko….long time no see. None the less, nice to see you hanging in there. You are a constant at Unz even though brain damaged. If the idiot Kardashians can be worth a few hundred millions in America the Beautiful, then surely you can post your idiotic, disjointed jive at Unz.
Doesn’t your Koran tell you to respect ‘people of the book”,which would include Christians? Or are you one of those Wahhabst heretics? If you believe a people with a foreign religion should be allowed to take over someone else’s land, then like your Wahhabist Saudi masters, you must be in bed with the Israelis.
Maybe you should see a priest and confess your sins.
The Truth we must acknowledge:
You mention Americans’ (not just American politicians), “lapdog attitude toward anything Israel.”
1. For our Politicians, the $30 pieces of silver they receive from AIPAC and other Traitor servants of a Foreign Power (to receive $ from a foreign entity for political purposes is TREASON), is only one level, the level of corruption that separates our elected representatives from the people who elected them, and joins them to the service of the Corruptors. AIPAC is not a legal American lobbying or advocacy group. The second name of the organization is ISRAEL, and that entity is a Foreign Country. All who accept $money from AIPAC are committing Treason, and all who make the pilgrimage to and swear loyalty to and pray to at the Wailing (Roman) Wall, are swearing loyalty and servility to a Foreign Power. And All do, even Rand Paul. And that is Treason!
There is a whole other level to the threat against our ‘Representatives.’
2. Within the remains of our once Constitutional Government, and its Executive, Congressional, Judicial, and local governments, there is a great deal of outright PHYSICAL FEAR held by our pathetic elected representatives . Should they ever attempt to serve their constituents, rather than their Foreign Zionist Oligarch Masters, they may, (if lucky) suffer a complete destruction of their Professional Careers, and if unlucky, or if in the wrong scandal at the wrong time, they may be required to cease breathing. MOSSAD runs our CIA, FBI, and almost every other corner of our police and military establishment.
Senator Rand Paul suffered 6 broken ribs (to this day we have not been informed about just why he was attacked, & Rand Paul refuses to speak about the attack).
Weinstein has had his career cut short. Apparently, after he supported the Movie “Miral” which was sympathetic to the Palestinians, he began beating his wife and Raped 84 women.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/harvey-weinstein-miral-critics-are-167548
Mel Gibson is making movies in Mexico.
Former Senator Franken was retired by the leaders of his Democrat Gang. His crime was serious, and had nothing to do with a poor joke about sex. The Mainstream Media forgot all about their one time political darling. Guess what his crime – had to be. He forgot to cheer Netenyahoo – loud enough.
Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney was on a boat approaching Gaza, when the boat was attacked by the Israelis (who killed 11 unarmed civilian passengers).
Kennedy was in the way… RIP
There are endless examples of just who controls the American Government, and controls our education at all levels.
We might begin to Restore our Republic!
Dual Power to Liberation!
Durruti
Check out Islam’s 1400 years of mass murder you unthinking clone. Jews are pussycats in comparison. Pffftttt!
You chose to live there. Do you really believe it?
SolontoCroesus asked following excellent question: “Why should Jews be a protected class deserving of special treatment?”
Above, S2C, I think you know the answer! And for those who do not, I offer the following explanation to which multi-millions of American professional football fans can easily relate.
Jews managed to make themselves the ZUS franchise “Quarterback,” which in today’s modified National Football League (NFL) is a uniquely protected player. 🤑
Huge & tough defensive players who try & put a good hurt upon flashy NFL quarterbacks often get severe penalties called against them by professional referees.
Likewise, er, U.R. Team quarterback writers for example, Philip Giraldi, try to defend what remains of America, and tackle phoney Jewish “quarterbacks,” like BHL. Doubtless, shitty penalty flags get thrown at P.G.’s action!
The Jews are a protected class & “get special treatment” in the ZUS because they managed to make themselves protected specie, “Quarterbacks.” Haha. Of course, Jews are also the rigged game’s “referee,”👿 & they want ‘Merikan dumb goyim to believe God made them special, unaccountable.
And you best like the fucking referee decisions, or look for a spot on a “Homeland” park city bench.
P.S.: I had hopes you would tackle FB in his pontifical WW2 comment, # 185. Nonetheless, & as always, my thanks & respect, SolontoCroesus!
Muy apreciado (as “progtards” would say).
Well, see, I am one of those weird guys who don’t actually like either Mohamedans or Jews. Well, 95% of them anyway. I do have some Muslim and Jewish friends.
That’s how one recognizes true “race realists” today I guess. We don’t much like some “tribes” but do have friends among them.
See, that nick “Talha” here. He’s better, as a person than 90% of Whites I am in contact with. That, naturally, does not take him off the …ahm…target list…but…anyway.
Not as progtards, of course. They love Muslims, for example, but keep away from them. Or nig…I mean blacks. Or browns. Whatever.
Back to topic.
In the ideal world, Jews and Mohamedans would simply slug off, indefinitely (no nukes…), around Israel.
We would watch from away.
And in the same world we’d implement Israeli immigration/citizen policy, border control, security approach to the “other groups’…stuff like that.
As MLK said….dreams.
Could happen one day.
If that’s what you’re looking for, not sure what you’re doing here. Just read any of the major news outlets, like the NYT, WaPo or WSJ.
For what it is worth I live in the US and most of my life too.
Looking over the IAK Q&A video I thought Tim Ryan had the least-bad response — maybe weasley — he just said, It’s a complicated situation. Better than the Bennet response, “Israel is the indispensable nation.”
I’d like to see Ryan shape up his message and go for broke.
I don’t think he can win, so I wonder if going way out there and saying what Tulsi will not yet allow herself to say — Zionism is anti-Americanism.
F&%k “antisemitism.”
Why should that matter to any American?
What if Ryan teamed up with Tulsi?
/Proffer a carton/
No need, thanks.
I’m down to a pack a day.
So you are a Tulsi fanboi and partly because she works out and gets sweaty. She should sell her bathwater on ebay. You would be a buyer. Buying Tulsi’s one ounce bottles to slurp down with yer gin. What else is new.
/…ahm… ahm…/
Speech impediment?
Great cure for stammering: duct tape.
Works like a charm.
Moral? No.
Army that may not be criticized? Yes.
Mennonites Forgive Driver Who Killed 7-Year-Old Boy
Posted on July 30, 2019 in Mennonite & Anabaptist
Members of a Missouri Mennonite community have forgiven the teenaged driver who struck a buggy July 11th, resulting in the death of a 7-year-old boy.
http://amishamerica.com/mennonites-forgive-driver-who-killed-7-year-old-boy/#maincontent
“They didn’t want him to carry a heavy burden throughout life.”
Mennonites are America’s ‘canary in the moral coal-mine;’ or rather, the model of the highest and best expression of Christian ethic in daily life.
Recall a number of years ago when a man went crazy and shot children in a Mennonite school. The Mennonite community tore down the building and rebuilt elsewhere.
Know also that in the immediate post-WWII period, while Morgenthau was still starving and killing Germans, Mennonites sent a delegation to Germany to help their former countrymen rebuild their homes and towns.
https://www.mennonitemission.net/news/Pax%20Service-%20An%20Alternative%20to%20War
An excellent notion.
See, that IDF approach, with the “progtard” gilrs, WAS a bit ….hehe…ahm…harsh. Unprofessional. Makes sense taking into account the reservist/conscript core of IDF land forces and ….ahm…still with me?…….the emotional content of the conflict.
Whose God is The One thing, for example. Who’s longer on this land. Whatever.
In the ideal world “our” task force would use, like tomorrow, plastic handcuffs, your DUCT TAPE, and a bag over the head. Then drag them out and into vehicles.
Something like that. Smooth.
Civilized.
Similar with bystanders, especially those yelling at the task force.
After a volley of rubber bullets, naturally.
IMAGINE……
“You give Arabs just 48 hours of reverse power relation there and they’d butcher Israelis with hatchets.”
Exactly.
I live in Brussels (25% Muslim), it’s a city that Islamic behaviour has turned into a sh*thole. Brussels is a place where thousands of Muslim “youths” would cut your throat for your BMW if they knew they would get away with it. These “youths” are the same third-generation Moroccan-Muslim punks who left Brussels for the Middle East to join ISIS and have their Islamic, rape & murder, jihad holiday.
Good post.
Levy can, in his own mind, call it the “most moral army in the world” because all he has done is deconstruct language and redefine what “most moral” means. How 1984ish of him.
renfro, I answered your question here:
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/israels-agents-of-influence/
That is an enormous point of contention and not settled by a declarative statement either way.
Christian believe Jesus was God Incarnate and the natural Son of God and the most ancient Christians of both east and west reverence His mother, Mary.
Muslims believe that Jesus (Issa) was a son of God and the true Messiah of Israel. They also greatly reverence His mother, Miriam.
Talmudic Jews reject Christ totally and calumniate Him and His mother in the most disgusting way. This is to be expected of a rejectionist, hate filled cult of rejectionism and counter-spirituality born out of a spirit of envy, spite and ethnocentric hatred and hubris.
Of course.
Now…..imagine local security forces behaving as their Israeli counterpart.
In 48 hours problem gone.
Well, we can hope it will be done one day not so far in the future.
Because when that number gets around 45 % the game will change.A lot.
Will require tank shells, where rubber bullets would work quite well now.
Got Photoshop? GIMP would work too.
Take a pic of IDF “working” there. Edit the players into “locals”, both sides. Put it on the wall.
Could help in relaxing exercises. Like gazing at zen garden.
Pleasant picture, deep breathing..stuff like that.
It shoots children.
Now, of course, plenty of readers here would love to have me involved in one of those endless debates.
Pass.
Focus.
All “we” want is to deal with the “Other” the same way Israelis do.
From citizenship, through immigration, border control, internal security etc.
Just…….the………..same….
All we want to be equal….hahaha…….with Israelis.
That’s the dream.
Too bad the “Anglo Zionists” were pushed out by the Slavic Zionists. The Jews in control all have Eastern European or Russian roots. But we all know that the Russians and other Slavs dindu nuffin, just like the Germans.
‘Israel is a catastrophe for the entire humanity.’
In the end, it will above all be a catastrophe for the Jews. Morally, it already has been.
Hey S2C!
In comment # 255,
I think you wrote about the October 2, 2006 murder of five (5) Amish girls at the Nickel Mines school. Milkman, Charles Carl Roberts, IV, (age 32), went beserk and killed Naomi Rose Ebersole, age 7, Anna Mae Stolztfus, 12, Marian Fisher, 13, Mary Liz and Lina Miller, 8 and 7.
My Lancaster County certified-haz mat emergency response team, Harrisburg Branch, was summoned to do the horrifying blood cleanup. A management co-worker told me how the huge amount of blood soaked into the school’s oak floor. Below is a video featuring the shooter’s mother, & where she explained how deranged & revengeful her son Charles became after the death of his daughter.
Notably, S2C, you will also hear how the Amish community remarkably offered their forgiveness to the Roberts family.
P.S. Nickel Mines & Kupfernickle.
‘…All we want to be equal….hahaha…….with Israelis…’
The Zionist guides the conversation in the desired direction.
Here is one of the shadows: https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium.MAGAZINE-when-jews-praised-mussolini-and-supported-nazis-meet-israel-s-first-fascists-1.7538589
“When Jews Praised Mussolini and Supported Nazis: Meet Israel’s First Fascists
Some worrying components of Hebrew fascism are still evident in Israel’s right wing, 80 years on”
When l read bilge such as this I’m reminded of something I read 60 or 70 years ago.
It went something like:
If you believe 1/2 of what you see and none of what you read you will acquire more knowledge than your peers.
I believe that applies to this bilge.
There is another axiom to apply to yellow dog journalism such as this.
It is the reverse of, “lf something looks to good to be true then it’s not.
What would apply here is, “if something seems to horrible to be true then it’s not.
In reading this diatribe in order for it to be believable you would have to assume that the entire free world turns a blind eye to horrific crimes such as are described.
Do horrible things happen in the East, yes they do and have for centuries. Are all the atrocities laid at the feet of one people, ridiculous.
I believe that the west will never understand the east, we each view the other through a prism that doesn’t allow both cultures to integrate. Look at the world around you.
I believe the best we can hope for is mutual accommodation, or as we said years ago, live and let live.
Don’t let yourself be dragged into the anti Jew anti Muslim anti anyone trap, if you do you will find your pro something that is just as destructive.
Fight wrong wherever you see it raise it’s ugly head; but don’t paint the entire people for what probably less than 5% are doing.
Common sense is the ultimate great weapon, use it wisely.
Don’t even try to slander the decent person. Better take a look at how your state has been run by Jewish fuhrers: https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium.MAGAZINE-when-jews-praised-mussolini-and-supported-nazis-meet-israel-s-first-fascists-1.7538589f
‘All we want to be equal….hahaha…….with Israelis.
That’s the dream.’
So…lessee.
Shoot children and then blame the victim.
Attack every single one of our neighbors.
Seize chunks of their territory whenever we feel like it and at regular intervals.
Cage our victims in walled ghettoes and shoot them whenever they approach those walls.
Break every agreement we sign.
Fabricate an imaginary history.
Worship violence, treat law with open contempt, prey on the rest of the world with every truly filthy form of criminal activity we can, attack our supposed allies, murder innocents around the world…
It’s quite a shopping list. Morality aside, who has the energy?
Narcissist troll, peterAUS, said: “Now, of course, plenty of readers here would love to have me involved in one of those endless debates. Pass.”
Give me only 24-hours here to serve as The Unz Review tough love-Moderator, and peterAUS will completely “pass,” like a MartinAlaskan gas.
Every country has throughout its history been involved in ruinous war with their neighbours. Even Ukraine which is very new could not escape that fate.
Many people such as Ehud Barak and Martin van Creveld say Israel will inevitably suffer the fate of South Africa.
One might wonder what the precedent is for evil to be all on one side of the conflict, or the land to be given back to the loser in a conflict. Losing but being compensated for doing so in a morally pure way is all very well but I do not see the Palestinians having done that. When they have had their fate in their hands they made the same ethical errors in the methods they used as other peoples. , Be this ever so understandable, they are not entitled to a special pass on it.
The Palestinians chosen representative Arafat at Camp David in 2000 chose the aforementioned road in the expectation the route would give them advantages as America balked at what was happening to Palestinians. But it turned out that turning down what was a not great but at least serious offer from Barak and consequent suicide bombings that reached a crescendo even as Barak was trying to be reelected while restarting negotiations at Taba, lost Palestinians their remaining credit. So a wall was built to keep out Palestinian terrorists who were apparently not under the control of anyone who cared to control them.
The real obstacle to a equitable final status agreement with Palestinians is public opinion in Israel is against it, and has been since the truly catastrophic of unleashing Palestinian terrorism against Israel just after the most conciliatory prime minister Israel has ever had made the most generous offer ever to Palestinians. No Israeli PM could now dream of putting on the table what was offered back them. Some might say Israel must do what America says, well America was against Brexit, so was the PM and his anointed successor at the time, and Obama came to Britain to oppose it. But Britain voted to leave and it was the end of the career of all those top Conservatives.
America could not force an Israeli leader to offer more than Barak did in 2000, so it is difficult to see how things are going to improve for Palestinians unless they realise their strategy and expectations of how the situation will develop in future are flawed. Another term of Trump may bring them to an understanding that they are a militarily defeated people, not necessarily a morally superior one. Van Creveld and Barak have been less than prescient with their forecasts so far.
“All we want to be equal….hahaha…….with Israelis.
That’s the dream.”
— Sure. Here is the true admirer of the Jewish dream:
https://portside.org/2014-11-20/how-israel-lobby-protected-ukrainian-neo-nazis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=DRTttyZ-MDk
Mr/s Justice, welcome to Unz Review.
For an inaugural comment, you sure did come out with a bang. Why, just look at these doozies;
The esteemed Dr. Philip Giraldi has been making his weekly contributions here at UR for many years now and the last word anyone would use to describe his writings is “bilge”!
Oh, I see. It’s all a case of a little misunderstanding. When the West witnesses the East put a bullet into the head of a 9 year old, we need to view it through a clearer prism to get a better understanding of what we’ve just witnessed. Do I have that right, Mr/s Justice?
It’s clear from your inaugural comment that you are walking around unarmed… very dangerous behaviour around these neck of the woods.
Winners.
Morality?
Hahahaha………..
Pray tell, how the FUCK did the Americans get their country, for example?
Reminds me of that story about football (not soccer…football….) club, airplane crash, Andes and cannibalism.
There were people willing to eat human flesh. They survived.
There were people not willing to eat human flesh. They died.
This game is very simple:
The peoples of the West got soft. Good life does that to people.
They got into the phase where their current morality is becoming a detriment to their very survival.
See, Jews have no such problem.
Or Mohamedans.
Or blacks.
Or….actually only White peoples of the West have that.
Funny, a?
But, let’s not fool ourselves. There is a Demon underneath all that moral posturing. We’ve seen what Caucasians can do when they decide to. Firebombings of Tokyo and Dresden. Nazi dealing with Jews, Slavs and the rest.
Americans and the West in general dealing with Third World countries when they got uncooperative, recently.
The Demon is still busy with shopping, barbecues and ball games but there are little signs of its stirring.
So…we’ll see…..
Sad, a? No justice in this world.
I…haha….. feel for you.
Maybe you can apply for the position? Try.
In the meantime, why don’t you put me on “ignore” list? Mine is quite long and I’ve found it quite useful.
Or, just skip over my posts. I do it for most of those not on the list.
Skim the rest. I skimmed through your post only because it was a “reply”. Otherwise, I would’ve skipped over it. See, you aren’t on my list. Well, at least for now.
Try that.
Could help.
No such thing as a moral army, but Israel and and the United States armies would rank near the bottom of any list.
France now has the most moronic intellectuals. Sad.
What you do not understand about jews is that they LOVE having blood on their hands, not to mention the rest of themselves.
When Pilate washed his hands clean of Jesus’ s fate the jews chanted “let his blood be upon us!”
Just read Leviticus. Canaanite tier sacrifices, burning flesh, and blood splattered altars are a “sweet savour” unto their Satanic deity.
Jews love gentile blood being spilled; it’s what these demon-hijacked humanoids live for.
So,
you’re saying Jew guilty.
All the other groups you list admit to their pasts.
Only Jew innocent per Jew.
Jew blame all others.
Bit of clarfying.
Underneath White peoples of the West and Caucasians
are the Jew.
Shape shifters
5ds
Thank you for your comment, ChuckOrloski, and especially for the video.
What a gruesome task — a service — your team performed.
I wonder how the family left behind by the Milkman is getting along.
I had decided to avoid this thread because the comments by PeterAUS are so deranged.
Charlie the Milkman suffered a personal loss that somehow ate away at his being. I’m certain every person has endured pain and darkness, and by some grace we manage to contain a need to destroy others in an effort to make that pain go away.
PeterAUS’s comments have given some insight into the form of derangement that must have possessed Charles Roberts. God help us all, and god help PeterAUS, who has turned this forum and attempt to inform people about the evil that their government supports, into a cesspool of darkness.
The Amish forgave, and actually sheltered the family of their children’s killer.
Charles’ mother forgave.
Your team cleaned up the blood of slain children.
PeterAUS would have more people emulate the killer, not the Healers.
_____
On a different note –I didn’t realize that Lancaster is that close to Scranton. We’ve been to the train museum in Stroudsburg — stayed in a caboose!
You have absolutely no idea what you are talking about.
Yes, they are.
Do you know what the designation E70xx means, as applied to welding electrodes?
Do you know what the grade specification A572-50 means, as applied to structural plate?
Can you name the most common method of inspecting structural welds?
[Is that the same method most commonly used to inspect welds in process piping?]
The columns on WTC towers, at least at the lower levels, were built up from plate. How thick were the sections? What grade of plate was used? Do you know?
I do not, but you claim to know a great deal about those structures.
Please do enlighten us, including of course your professional qualification to discuss this topic.
Tell us how much bending moment the columns could support at the welded splices. Was it equal to the bending capacity at sections between the splices, or significantly less? Do you even know what the term “bending moment” means? Were not the walls in fact designed as Vierendeel trusses, as part of a so-called “tube in tube” structure?
I deal with structural steel every day of my working life, as I have since 1993.
You are correct, I am not a welding engineer. My academic background is structural engineering, including graduate work in that field. In 25 years of dealing with structural design drawings, I have never once heard the term “grind prep” used to refer to weld joint preparation. “Bevel prep” is the most commonly specified joint preparation for end splices of beams and columns, however it is accomplished. Do you know why? Hint question: do you know what “pin-ended” means?
For thicker sections, machining or plasma torch would most likely be used. For thinner sections, smaller fabricators, who do not have one of these:
which uses a Hypertherm plasma torch, would use a hand held oxyacetylene torch.
In case of heavy column sections, insuring intimate contact with the base plate if fillet welds are used is accomplished by machining the bottom end of the column section. The usual specification on a design drawing is “machine flat.”
Well, I guess that beats napalming, firebombing and nuking them.
It’s an inherent characteristic common to all Abrahamic religions, but varying in intensity depending on the sect. Judaism ranks near the top of the heap followed by the Sunni Muslim sect.
Just like the Germans? The Germans were anti-Commie; are you saying the Russians were anti-Commie as well? News to me.
Since when is it not OK to try and defend oneself against an agressor such as the Commie International or Zionism?
Chuck, that must be the wrong guy. He’s white and we all know that blacks (like Hillary and tRump, for instance) are the main problem. I mean, whites don’doonuttin!
If you intend to preach, then please make some sense and for starters please consider that common sense does not equate with good sense. The former probably cannot be used wisely while the latter can.
“You give Arabs just 48 hours of reverse power relation there and they’d butcher Israelis with hatchets.”
Yes you are almost right . But ‘right’ doesn’t mean or ensure or guarantee that it is inevitable . But IDF and Zionist deserves it .
BTW, did US decide to butcher ME in less than 48 hours after 911 because Jews in administration and media along with the goym bribed or compromised by Jewish activities demanded exactly that ? I think it did . Did the Iraqi child or Syrian or Afghan deserve it ? No but Bush was popular more in Israel than he was in USA. Was Hitler more popular in ME than he was in Germany ? Go and figure out who enjoy killing the innocents with depleted uranium and phosphorus and with cluster bombs or simply by ‘ putting people on diet “ .
Did Zionist demand that 48 hours on also on Germany ? Yes they did .
Projection is the game that Jews play .
Others are the generation of false memories about Jew suffering and erasure of collective memories of those who suffer at the hand of the Zionists .
Who brought them in? Oh…that’s right……. You don’t wanna admit that do you, you rotten goy?
The Brown Shirts were formed for the specific purpose of preventing Jewish-led Communist street gangs (forerunners of ANTIFA) from shouting Adolph Hitler and other German nationalist speakers down, while physically attacking those in attendance.
Why are you so cock-sure it would be any different from the “Liberty”? And there is a very recent precedent suggesting that Putin is in their pockets as Johnson was. Just change “water” for “air” and “vessel” for “aircraft” and you see the similarities.
You sure?
O.K.
Would you be so kind as to point me to a source where Muslims admit to their past?
Let’s clarify that a bit:
1. Ottomans, from the seizure of Constantinople to Balkans wars (you know, those before the WW1).
2. Muslim insurrections/fight for freedom/whatever in the former Warsaw Pact countries and former Yugoslavia. Including the latest in Kosovo as we speak.
3. Muslim communities in the West; just for the last 30 years.
Show me one source where they say:”…we feel sorry for THIS/THAT we did to Christians there….”.
Just…. ONE.
All yours now………joking. Don’t you worry about it. Carry on. Just keep to “dem Joos” and such.
Agreed. Abrahamism is a plague.
The Greeks were smart enough to make their gods un-human
“Is there a strategy behind this animal-like behavior?”
Why are you insulting the animals?
Have you ever seen an animal committing the atrocities that humans constantly engage in?
Have you ever seen any creature, other than humans, also lying, raping, torturing, and even justifying, bribing, coercing others into shielding them?
What do you say about the abominable Germans, who legalized animal rape?!
Jews should erase the Germans!
It shows that you would behave the same way as those you criticize, if you had power over whom you don’t like or understand!
Wait…I am not on your ignore list?!
Interesting. Maybe you could do it, like now? It’s not hard.
Just before you do it, a modest request based on:
Amish did that? Really? Wow. What was that word…ah, yes, “deranged”.
Healers a…..haha….Anyway.
How about this:
YOU go into the nearest mosque when plenty of them assemble there and tell them they should start behaving as Amish. Just do that. Please.
Tell us how that went.
peter is a jewish teenager, don’t waste your time on him.
Its hard to take anything someone says seriously when they knowingly lie. Butler never used the word crony. Nowdays everyone seems to add the crony to capitalism, maybe there is a problem with the system? Perhaps that is the way it always ends up? Perhaps its a corrupt and immoral system? I think so.
Here is the actual quote from his speech.
I spent thirty-three years and four months in active military service as a member of this country’s most agile military force, the Marine Corps. I served in all commissioned ranks from Second Lieutenant to Major-General. And during that period, I spent most of my time being a high class muscle-man for Big Business, for Wall Street and for the Bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism.
Anywho, those Israelis should hope they never face a real military, I don’t think the Persians use 8 year old children armed with rocks for their military. Nor does Hezbollah.
Hitler had his intellectuals . Bush jr had . So do have Jared Kushner and Netanyahu. They write pen article and advise U.S how not to forget the American responsibility to its only ally in the world : Israel .
BHL is a fraud and laughing stock:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/france/7196517/Bernard-Henri-Levy-caught-out-by-fake-philosopher.html
Yep. And most of humanity has no idea who their adversary is. Not surprising since the Talmudists control our education, history and all forms of media as a result of the greatest scam in history, privately run Central Banks that they control.
“ am sure that all the guys in Police/Security Services/Military would kill (pun intended) to do the things “Israeli way” for just one week, only”
This is not expressed with relevance and appropriateness . Third world invaded the western countries the way the Zionist did it to Palestine .
May be the the third world immigrants would like to repeat the Jewish feat the ‘ Israeli way ‘ for just ‘ 1 week “ pun intended ‘
How dare you come up with such outlandish heresy? What you are doing is showing that there is a common thread between Nazism and Zionism, basically the same ideology of a superior race commanded from above to rule other races.
Indeed, one is surprised by the stream of crocodile tears shed by the the White-cum-Nazi supremacists for the dispossessed Palestinians, yet they are motivated by the same racism they accuse the Zionists of. I have no statistical proof, but I am right in saying that they vote for the politicians – either Republicans or Democrats – who for many decades have favoured the Jews and Zionism and sustain the terrorist state of Israel. In fact, the hypocrites are aiding and abetting the criminal state they condemn.
peterAUS, suddenly on full-throttle by finally finding an ignorant commenter to bond with, excited, haha, he tries to proliferate darkness, & advised me:
“In the meantime, why don’t you put me on “ignore” list? Mine is quite long and I’ve found it quite useful.”
No can do, little peter.
I know what you are, and fyi, you are too impermissively useless to have earned a place on a U.R. “commenter to ignore list” which at any rate, I don’t & won’t have.
So get down on your “long list,” little peter. Try that! Swallow too.
An interesting point.
Still, for this thread, focus:
“We want to be able to deal with the Mohamedans the way Israelis do”.
That’s for Europeans.
As for Americans, it’s the “migration” from the South, I guess.
For both, the Israeli approach from the article to “activists” feels just right.
Dream…….
Signs.
Quel horreur! What an indignity inflicted on the lowest scum to join the pantheon of evil ever displayed at UR, his face defaced by gooey paste. It should have been pig’s blood instead, more fitting for his porcupine character.
The cochon is a disgrace to France. If he had a skerrit of decency, he would move to the criminal state where his ilk are honoured, primus inter pares.
No that’s not the way nature works . Migrants will do to you what Israeli did to Arab and as Zionist interlocutor, you should embrace it . Moral justification can be had after adding the fact that the Zionist Mafia also instigated coups , wars , killings and destruction of those places from where migrants come and they did with the silence of the majority of citizen of the west and with active participation of the western elite .
Both, I guess, and very logical if you bother to read the comment properly. Further instructions given on application.
It’s not funny to throw stuff at your political adversaries.
The point is not to be funny or not. It’s a french tradition to creampie BHL. Don’t you respect national traditions?
BHL pretends to be a humanitarian philosopher, when he actually had been a CIA asset for more than four decades. He all times spoke to justify humanitarian NATO bombings.
He’s a con artist, a complete fake. Since his show is of the clown variety, it is perfectly logical to recurrently punctuate it with a flying cream pie event.
Contrary to what you allege , Giraldi is a gentleman. If not, he would have illustrated the BHL case with some video clips of BHL’s wife, the blond bimbo Arielle Dombasle, extracted from whatever vintage porn website.
Thanks Parisian Guy, the video is hilarious !
Great to see that there are courageous people out there.
Here’s to BHL 🍰🎂!
No it does not. Koran only say that people of the book should not be harmed.
Well, Epstein had 0.3% of his wealth invested in Carbyne, a company related to Ehud Barak and israeli spying industry.
On the other side, the paper shows many other links (unrelated to Epstein) between various US notabilities (some related to Trump, but never to Clinton. What a mysterious coincidence!) and israeli defense/spying business.
Nothing new in this article. And, its title is on the border of click-baiting.
“By their deeds ,you recognize them”.. /Mathews ?/. You sure do it.
Everyone you don’t agree with is a Zionist or a communist. You have accused me enough times of being a Zionist when you don’t even know whether I am a Jew or an anti-semite and Jew hater. Even if I hated Jews it doesn’t follow that I want to kill them or justify their extermination – I never got the idea that I should go and kill those I hate. But I get it, neither did Hitler and the Nazis, according to your particular historical revisionism.
It’s much easier ignoring him – you know what his theme refrain is anyway: ” The Jews are Jehovah’s gift to mankind as well as the master race to rule over the goyim for their enjoyment and pleasure”.
They also add “monopolist” to capitalism, certainly to convey the message that there is a pure capitalism somewhere in the Universe but we, poor humans, cannot grasp the essence of its mysterious ways in spite of more than 200 years of experiments with several varieties of it culminating with fascism, imperialism, financial capitalism and neoliberalism.
What they mean is that we should try harder to eventually get to the elusive promised land of a fictional pure capitalism and all the worries and ills of mankind happily vanished and a social pyramid erected like a monument to solidify and celebrate the new era of class stratification sanctified by the (mostly Jewish) high priests of capitalism at the top.
The lower order of priests are busy at work here whitewashing the system that crushes them; self flagellation comes to mind.
I agree with you. There are people who are attracted to certain professions where they can legally hurt, harass and abuse others.
As you so astutely pointed out, they are unable to personally acquire individual power in any other way.
Thankfully, they are few compared to the general membership in any such profession.
I think that in many cases the righteous recognize that ultimately these folks become not only a danger to themselves but to others. Why ? Because a street smart individual recognizes that sooner or later what these nut balls do will impact them sometimes fatally.
I have made it an iron rule to always avoid people who do and say stupid things. It has been my personal and sometimes bitter experience that sooner or later, by association, one becomes ensnared in their drama.
Prevention is better than cure as the old saying goes.
Is there anyone who takes him seriously though? Chomsky may be an asset, but BHL seems more of a liability.
Nothing remotely “interesting” about you though, cuntjew.
Hehe……. yeah, we should totally use one of those jew sniper scopes you jews like to use to murder the goyim in jew occupied Palestine and “focus” on putting a bullet in your worthless lying cuntjew brain:
“We want to be able to deal with the” poisonous little cuntjew imposters and shills like you the way you cuntjew colonizers, infiltrators, usurpers and parasites deal with the goyim you’ve violently colonized, dispossessed, murdered then subsequently badmouthed.
Nah, it’s for Europeans, Blacks, Hispanics, Chinese, Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Atheists, Agnostics and everyone else to expel the parasite.
Nah, for the Americans it’s just you treacherous cuntjew sayanim from Khazaria who’ve infiltrated every facet of society and poisoned America from within, no question.
For the infiltrated and subjugated goyim, taking the violent talmudic jew approach to poisonous little cuntjew sayanim who threaten our security by posing as “whites” on the internet is going to feel gooooooood.
Karma…….
Trying hard to impart meaning which even he cannot grasp, little peterAUS responded to my comment with the following one word: “Signs.”
Haha. Let me tell you something you might be capable of swallowing, little peter.
When headed to Basic Training & AiT at Fort Polk, La, a popular protest song rang in the heads of fellow “Freshmeat.” It was “Signs, signs, everywhere a Sign,” (linked below) and but one (1) commenter appearing here on P.G.’s article thread, “Baked MartinAlaskan” has followed your transparently misleading “signs.” 🙄
Please, the little jew eunuch is about as dark as a jew turd in a mikveh.
Hi, Mister Pompeo! Unfortunately, yes, there is still a share of french peoples who are not aware about the BHL joke. Let’s say the college educated upper middle class may be impressed by his “philosopher” title, if they are the kind who don’t doubt the MSM.
The behavior of french MSM about BHL is a little bit strange.
Nobody dares to say the truth about him. The MSM give BHL several tribunes where he can monolog and spill the BHLspeak. On the other side, nobody wants to publicly debate with him.
It’s like if everybody fears to unplease BHL.
S/B ShlomoAus not PeterAus.
Re read #277.
Shape Shifter.
5ds
If theses are God’s chosen people than God must have some pretty low standards.
It’s hard not to notice the square brackets. That means that I put them there to indicate what he was talking about.
https://writingcommons.org/open-text/research-methods-methodologies/integrate-evidence/incorporate-evidence/453-inserting-or-altering-words-in-a-direct-quotation
You are correct that “Its hard to take anything someone says seriously when they knowingly lie.” You “lied”. I don’t know if you did that knowingly or not, but either way, it’s pretty nefarious to accuse someone falsely.
Anyway, here’s the reason I did that.
I’m on the same page as you with the rest of your commen and despite the fact that you lied, I’m taking the rest of your comment seriously! 😉
Hey, good comments there!
Communists, (as opposed to communists), do that too. Both capitalism and communism are nothing more than tools. They begin to suck, however, when people employ them against us lower proles, peasants, peons, and pissants.
Interesting. I too have long recognized that as a red flag, and that’s one of the reasons I long ago quit voting and avoid mass entertainment and “news.”
The civilians in the situation Giraldi writes about were not “collateral damage;” they were the target.
Or maybe you can point out to me the positions of the opposing army, and how it was that the civilians who were injured or killed found themselves in their crossfire.
====================================================
The Jester says : Unfortunately, at times civilians are collateral damage, at times caught in the cross fire, at times used as human shields and at times are the target, at times are combatants or used in logistics, scouting, sabotage, communication etc. If a 10 year old is given a booby trap and blows off the foot of an enemy he is touted as a hero, if while attempting to do so he is bayoneted, he is touted as an innocent victim of a brutal invader, conqueror or whatever the suitable propaganda of the day . In a conflict situation people use and do all they can and all they ought not to. In any conflict both sides claim the high ground and the innocent and guilty pay the Piper. That is just the way it is.
=======================================================
I’m going to assume you have military experience. You probably know that Col. Pat Lang runs a blog that explores military and other foreign policy issues. Lang and several of his regular contributors are professional military men who perceive their profession, or vocation, as one of nobility and dignity. They are proud of their vocation and their service. A few weeks ago Lang went so far as to post a well-worn essay comparing the life of the soldier to Christ on the Cross.
The Jester says: When you give a 19 year old a weapon and order him to put his own life on the line to slaughter people he has never seen before, he must be given a reason for doing so. Hence his training entails labelling the enemy gooks, communists, zipper heads, turban heads, terrorist fanatics, human rights violators, mushroom clouds, wife beaters, ruthless dictators, drug Lords or whatever is in fashion at the moment. In wiping them out he is told, he will be serving his country, protecting his way of life and be thus covered in glory and honour. For his sacrifice or courage he will be given a $2 medal, get a handshake and be forgotten either as a whole man, a whole man with a lot of mental issues or a physical and mental cripple who is a now a nuisance to country and everyone else. Anyone can test a soldier;s motives. In barracks it is Country, Glory and Honour. But on the battlefield it is SURVIVAL. Ask anyone who has been in a firefight if their thoughts were of glory and honour. These are the first things to get thrown on the garbage heap. Field grade and rear area officers have the privilege to wax about the higher characteristics of man. History puts the lie to their illusions that man is anything other than a sophisticated beast. As for Christ, in quiet times he is forgotten and ignored. In combat everyone pleads for his protection (in this world and the next) but Christ is never on the battlefield. What would he be doing there ? As well, he died in vain for our sins because nothing has changed since he got nailed to the cross and to add insult to injury the Kingdom of God (call him what name you will) has been the most responsible for the most bloodshed and cruelty. Soldiers of Christ ? Dont jest with the Jester ! Colonel Lang can ponder foreign policy issues as long as he wants but in vain. Where is the foreign policy philosophy of the US government for example. If I have an AK and all you have is a walking stick you know what my foreign policy will entail !
====================================================
What IDF is doing and has done for almost all of the history of modern (i.e. since ~1881) zionism does not meet the standard of the professional, noble soldier. They are thugs and vengeance-driven murderers and little more.
If it is true that “Nothing has changed between cave man and homo sapiens except we have refined the means and tools of slaughter…….as well as the number,”
The Jester asserts : I agree that the IDF is a nasty piece of work. But every nation employs thugs and vengeance driven murderers. They dont call them those nasty words of course. They call them the military. Name one country on this entire planet, in any age and under any system of government and regardless of religion, name one that has clean fingernails ! I could argue that what the US has been doing since the Mayflower landed does not meet the standard of a professional noble people !
I am no academic or military historian but I know of no just war.
Man, from birth, seeks power over others however he can. We can observe this tendency with a great deal of amusement in children as young as three. Even in the animal kingdom we see animals fight for domination of the pack and the right to have first digs at everything. This is nature at work.
The righteous look at life as right and wrong but in fact it is neither. It is a shifting pattern of grey, of hypocrisy, lies, deceit, betrayal,of alliances made and then discarded, of friendship and trust exploited and abused, of greed, hatred, envy, jealousy, revenge. This is what we are !
I dont condone the conditions of the Palestinians or the actions of the Israeli government. However, if everyone feels so sorry for them then each of us should be willing to sponsor a family and support them while they get on their feet in the US. Lets put that to the US public. I am sure they would be willing to help out !! ??
Governments around the world should also grant them unconditional immigrant status. Their own Arab brothers should accept them into their countries but they dont. Nobody wants them. And how is the immigration issue playing out in Europe and the UK ?
Why is this exodus not happening ? Because we are all hypocrites. We bray about the injustices done to others as long as it does not infringe on our own selfish interests.
Here in the US, some of us groan at the influx of refugees and others feel sorry for them. However we will soon find out that once they gain the upper hand the mercy shown them is not reciprocated.
We better be circumspect and not point fingers because the way things are going we may find ourselves the oppressors………we may be supporting and condoning our Government for the very things we accuse the Zionists of………because history has a nasty way of reflecting our self righteous and pious soap box sermons right back at us when we least expect it.
We wish things could be different, we wish and strive for a Utopia but the nature of man and history gives us the lie. The Israeli government is wrong to act they way they do BUT they are not doing anything that every other nation has not done.
We can debate this endlessly. The Jester is an amusing fellow and likes a good joke but in all seriousness he tries to look at the world as it is and not as he wishes it to be.
That ranks as about the dumbest comment I’ve read in a long time, suggesting that there’s no point in doing much beyond leaving you to your “hero” fantasies. Have a nice day.
PS: I see that FB agreed with you. That oughta tell you a lot! 😉
Greetings, S2C!
Lancaster County picturesque Amish farmlands & life are about a 2 1/2 car drive South on I-81, from hometown Scranton. Fyi, little peterAUS can be observed wallowing within piles of the town of Intercourse’s road-based turds, that are left behind by forward trotting horses & Amish buggie carriages. Haha. Copulate, and in English, fuck him.
Very seriously, linked down below, & especially for you & Philip Giraldi,* is a Mondoweiss article, “Brit release of a 1941 document about Palestine might undermine security.”
https://mondoweiss.net/2019/05/palestine_document/
For me, the overwhelming question is “who’s security” is undermined? 🤔
All that transpires in the Middle East today can be better understood when SECRETS finally emerge as Revisionist historians gallantly persist to “out” the real story. Thanks & as always, my respect, SolontoCroesus!
* Recalling P.G.’s recent gem, “Teaching Holocaust.”
You hate everything about the US, so your opinion about matters concerning Americans isn’t all that important, anyway. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you, under any of your pseudonyms, write anything positive about the US or its people. Very sad.
Well I see Potatohead ‘PeterAus’ has been on something of a pro-Zionist rampage here…
This is actually a new twist to the Potatohead oeuvre…prompting suspicion that he has been actively recruited into some Zio troll farm operation…
Btw…we’re dealing with a clown here who claims to have a military background as a battalion commander…which is typically a rank of Lt Colonel…and commanding up to 1,000 men…
You decide…LOL
His previous shtick consisted mostly of commenting about foreign policy…especially regarding the Balkans and Russia…
He openly admits here to placing numerous people on his ‘block’ list…the signature of an intellectual coward…I’m reminded of the playground mantra ‘sticks and stones’…
Now we see a new wrinkle from Potatohead…his sudden ‘concern’ about migrants…which must have lain dormant for quite some time, going by his comment history…
His shtick on this thread is to hold up the ‘toughness’ of the IDF as some kind of standard that should be applied to migrants…a thoroughly ridiculous notion, since it is the Israelis that are the ‘migrants’ in Palestine…
In any case, an astute commenter here noticed some while ago a number of references to characters and story elements in a particular video game…which neatly explained the situation…we have here a person living in a fantasy world of his own making…
I must say though…his vim and vigor on this thread has been unusual…usually he gets deflated pretty quickly, usually when someone with actual knowledge punctures his gasbag ruminations…
You opened up another can of worms, Chuck, and it turns out that can is in condominium with Elan Carr, the recently-named U S State Dept. monitor for antisemitism.
The Mondo article said:
Carr is descended from Iraqi Jews. He told the 20-person strong gathering at the Biennial conference of the American Zionist Movement, of which his mother had been head, that the story passed down in his family of the capture and detainment of his grandfather in Iraq in this era is the force that drives him. He is determined to stamp out “antisemitism and antizionism” everywhere and in every way, using his well-honed skills as a criminal prosecutor and as a warrior in Iraq.
Shades of Charlie the Milkman killing Amish schoolgirls.
In other words, Carr is caught up in his personal and tribal passion for revenge, and is using the US government State Department, with all its taxpayer-provided resources, to feed — not slake– that unquenchable lust.
Ann Neuberger’s reference to her family’s Holocaust + Entebbe history is more genteel but no less Jew-centric; and given that her position grants her access to every fricking thing every person in the world says, does, thinks — she is even more dangerous than Elan Carr.
“Gods” are group projections. People with low standards project “Gods” with low standards (see the Old Testamental Yahweh). Same with “Allah”.
Writing as one who has collided with FB & one who has fired back at him, I admire how he informed commenters: “Well I see Potatohead ‘PeterAus’ has been on something of a pro-Zionist rampage here…”
👍!
However, a question. Uh, are you getting soft with age here, FB? Your having branded little peterAUS as “Potatohead” is mild, almost a pardon; an absolution of sins granted to him.
Selah, go Family Guy Peter, go, go!
No, no, David; it’s really funny to throw pies in the face of such a coward.
But even if it were “dishonorable” to make such a fraud look silly, what do you suggest is the the proper way to deal with such a warmonger?
I’ve said for yers that Islam is Reform Judaism. However, in this case, there are a lot of Orthodox Jews that don’t think Zionists are really Jews. Jews gone bad, perhaps.
As for Hamas and Nasrallah, they wouldn’t exist without Zionists. Hamas was allowed to be created by Israel, because it began, for lack of better comparison, as a social agency. They moved to political and then push back.
Hezbollah and by extension Nasrallah, were formed to fight the Israeli invasions of Lebanon. It is said that before Hezbollah, during an Israeli invasion, the people in South Lebanon got in cars and drove to Beirut. After Hezbollah, people in Beirut got in cars to drive to South Lebanon. For the last 20 years, they have kicked the most moral army in the world’s collective ass.
I was hoping that the neutron bomb would have been developed by now – lots of dead bodies but much less building and land damage – and the entire problems of Middle East could be be sorted in short order.
Don’t you know that you’re not even allowed to sidestep and trip an immigrant when he rushes your border? If they’re all charging threatening to knock you down and stampede all over you, well, then you just have to let them stampede over you.
It seems you have to be very careful with your precise choice of wording here at UR. Maybe just asking “how are we to stop mobs of immigrants stampeding over our borders?” then let the rest of the readers offer their suggestions. Then if someone mentions Viet Cong type traps of poisoned bamboo spears in camouflaged pits along the border well at least it wasn’t you.
Speaking for myself, I find no justification for the Jews trying to prevent rightful owners getting back on their own land, and I’d like to make a few comments about the situation, but I better think it over or these emoting UR readers will be all over me like a pack of hyenas. I mean I’m not really bothered but I hate being misunderstood when I fail to express my view clearly. You really triggered them now. Good job this isn’t a real pub or you’d get a right bruising. Ha ha ha.
If the shoe fits…
“… dindu nuffin, just like the Germans.”
— You can say this about Germans only if you have amusia, Wernicke’s aphasia, and are unable to appreciate visual arts and architecture — in addition to never studying sciences and math.
Speaking for myself, I find no justification for the Jews trying to prevent rightful owners getting back on their own land, and I’d like to make a few comments about the situation, but I better think it over or these UR readers will be all over me like a pack of hyenas. I mean I’m not really bothered but I hate being misunderstood when I fail to express my view clearly. You really triggered them now. Good job this isn’t a real pub or you’d get a right bruising. Ha ha ha.
You occupy the same cubicle as shlomoAus?
If not, certainly same room.
shlomoAus and Commentator Moishe.
5ds
S/B goldaTELAVIVTROLLFARM not “peterAUS”. 😉
ROFLMAO!
Gimme gravy on my moishe potatoes
w/ garlic
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=AUXKAHND7X1A
Pretty sure that was sarcasm (?)
Re. behind memetic warfare [against us]:
What better explication of our Deep State?
I’d say that the buildings and dry land are a small price to pay.
Those “anti-Zionist” Jews are relegated to one or two small-ish sects and provide more cover for Jews, given their outsized media exposure, then they do effective criticism.
Part of that is the wrong perception that those nominally anti-Zionist Jews are anti-Jewish. Zionism, whether now or in some dystopian future, being Judaism itself. One cannot separate Zionism and Judaism. There isn’t even enough marginal (non-Zionist) theology to make a space for.
All that the “anti-Zionist” Jews disagree on is the timing of the Jewish possession and creation of Israel, not the concept itself. They want the same world domination, ownership, slavery, and mass genocide that the rest of the Jews do.
“The shoe fits…,” 👍, FB! Agreed.
Nonetheless, my point was that your having called little peterAUS “Potatohead” was the most moral (but insulting🤗) nickname that I have witnessed you do here.
Maybe Incitatus will intervene on little peterAUS’s < half-ass behind? (Zigh)
Thank you.
Started reading the comment; the beginning was impressive. Quite refreshing among the usual blathering on this site.
Started commenting paragraph after paragraph.
Got up to here:
Deleted the original comment.
Moving on.
Hi, RobinG, I am an admirer of German civilization. No sarcasm.
Yep.
Except in Israel of course.
Well…I really don’t give a fuck what around 90% of people here think or feel about me. Including the owner of this pub.
In fact…..if half of those felt/thought well of me I’d know I am doing something WRONG.
There are some good comments and articles here every now and then and the level of moderation is still normal. That’s all I need.
I don’t think you understand the average commenter here. Try this: the sheer hatred of Jews cancels their critical thinking. Whatever Jews do is wrong. W…h…a…t…e..v…e..r.
My angle is quite the opposite: a lot Jews do, Israelis in particular, is very good. “We” should do the same.
“emoting” and “pack of hyenas”. Hehe…
You shall fail to express your views always when communicating with wrong people. You just don’t give a shit.
As for real pub, you really overestimate these people.
Back to the important:
We want to deal with progtards and Muhamedans as Israelis do.
This is what the shapeshifters do. Attempt to adapt to the wind, which they realized is not going to change. Always ready to sabotage in the meantime, and you better believe they will make a hard shift to the genocidal Left on the day that Whites lose their population leverage.
All Jews in the political sphere need to be marginalized, hard, and ignored completely.
???
Not you, Chris Mallory, lol.
(Although Chris was so cryptic, hard to say what the sarc was about, I thought it referred to the Slavs.)
Yeah, I can see why people have some problems with Muslims. I totally understand. Good thing I actually know some of them, who are all upstanding people, who don’t believe in the things you do
That is especially true of the ‘little Jews’. ….and to a even greater degree the Uber Zionist Jew Leaders.
Jews since their beginning have been not been ‘robust and physically strong individuals….they avoided physical activities and were generally seen, even by themselves, as ‘weaklings . …they used ‘deception and cunning instead of force because of their aversion/fear of physical confrontations.
When Zionism took hold some Jewish leaders admonished Jews for their weakness and told them to ‘become men….i.e. physically improve themselves, to become more aggressive..
Then when Israel was created and won its first war Jews wanted to think of themselves as ‘warriors’…..so you have the wannabe toughguy pipsqueaks like peter and others here.
They still aren’t ‘warriors as other groups and races are but you see in the comments of many Jews on the net a lot of bragging about their ‘power…..its a ‘wish more than a reality as even Israel and its pathetic army of unarmed child killers have no power at all without the support of the US.
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201907311076418600-israeli-rabbi-calls-to-build-the-third-temple-possibly-triggering-a-doomsday-prophecy/
What the world doesn’t need…
… But the Devil does.
His people will build.
In 1898, renowned Zionist leader Dr. Max Nordau gave a motivational speech to those assembled there. He said in part:
“The history of our people relates to the fact that we were once strong physically…but today that is not the case. Others succeeded in degenerating us physically. They had the ghetto Jews of the Middle Ages into sorrowful weaklings, haggard and unable to defend ourselves in the narrow alleyways of the ghetto..
We will renew our youth in our aging years. We will develop wide chests, strong arms and legs, a brave look. We will be warriors. What is lacking physically, we will develop through exercise”
Jews in now in various sports but still aren’t warriors.
While taking care of business, commentator Mike’s #341 was in the back of my mind. I started to mentally compose a response: found places to agree with him/her; responded sarcastically to the hyena bit; then tried as humbly as possible to point out that his/her and PeterAUS’s recommendation — behave toward Muslims & immigrants to US just as Israelis do — was
stupidill-advised because that is precisely what Israelis would want others to do, it saves Israelis the trouble of expending their US-paid for ammo on doing away with those it wants ethnically cleansed from, i.e. Honduras. or Syria. or Libya.
in other words, the Mr & Mr Potatohead solution is simplistic, ill-conceived, and was probably gamed by Israel months before that spuddering state sent 1000 IDF troops to Honduras.
Instead of killing people at the end of a bad policy scheme, me and my pet hyena think it would be better to name-and-shame the people/institutions/forces that are flowing migrants into USA, and frame policies that constrain THEIR freedom of movement.
If you feel a serious need to shoot someone, shoot the Israelis who set the migrant problems in motion and are benefiting from it.
hehe
FIFY, ziotard cuntjew imposter. Hehe… 🙂
And if BS was money, the author of this would be the wealthiest man in the world.
I love your comment.
As far as “intellectuals” are concerned, I estimate that there may possibly be one or two in the world at any given time, and no one would ever hear of them. The garbage passed off as “intellectual” and given wide publicity are nothing of the sort. Frauds one and all. That goes for those awarded prominent prizes as well.
O-bomb-a and his “Peace” prize should tell us all we need to know about that sort of silliness.
And speaking of laughing stock, that goes as well for American politicians in general, both local and national. It’s what makes the likes of the “Onion” so hilarious.
LOL button already used. Too funny, Bro CO!
PS: I also follow your approach vis a vis the ignore option. “Impermissively useless” is a description I intend to make use of in the future, so thanks!
Some versions of Nordau’s Degeneration were illustrated by Lilien, who focused on the Jewish body, new and improved
Vladimir Jabotinsky was painfully aware of his unpleasant body shape and worked daily to conceal undesirable features and reshape himself.
Jennifer Rubin is a striking example of a sunken-chested “degenerated” Jewish type.
My opinion’s obviously important enough that you feel compelled to comment on it quite often, and that’s good enough for me, so thanks.
PS: I don’t need to say anything good about the US. There’s always plenty enough of the really oozingly sappy self congratulation taking place 24/7 as it is and I see no need to join the parrot chorus. Instead, I try to stimulate other perspectives despite the obvious hoplessness of the task. For some reason you haven’t noticed that it’s not merely the US that I criticize, but also Israel and humanity in general. I’m a misanthrope and getting more so by the minute, but you’ll probably never figure out why.
Anyway, it’s too bad that you come here (of all places), to seek affirmation, but keep reading, you might get your head on less cockeyed in a few decades.
Haha. As Commenter Mike is little peterAUS’s lone holdout disciple, he opined shit: “Back to the important: We want to deal with progtards and Muhamedans as Israelis do.”
Haha. The Jewish Corporate Media is already “dealing with progtard” Homelanders. (💤igh)
Example, linked below, is from Matt Drudge; an NBC report on how ‘intelligence” has surfaced about the killing of OBL’s son Hamza, but, but…, the where, when, why, and who did the hit is missing.🙄
Selah 1, so don’t fret about your “angle,” little peter! Selah 2, the tolerant “owner of this pub” triggered Jon Revusky back to Heresy Central, but Selah 3, he still offers comments “without borders.”
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/u-s-has-intel-osama-bin-laden-s-son-heir-n1037236
It never ends. Keeps getting sicker, in fact.
Banishment to Abu Ghraib. No chance for commutation.
The paradigm in Palestine is not that of America’s southern border, particularly since 1) there is no officially, internationally recognized border for Israel, and 2) Israel is internationally recognized as the occupying power in the West Bank and over Gaza, and thus, the actual invader.
So when Pete gushes with delight as yet another child is cut down, extolling the “practicality of the method,” he places himself firmly in the Zionist camp, his alleged disdain for Jews notwithstanding. I agree with Pete that Israel does some things that we should. They fight war to win and teach us about themselves in the process. I’m all in favor of a lobby group to rival AIPAC, one that will give it a run for its money, but that’s a sphere too large for my simple reach, you’re more than welcome to it.
An explicitly and openly white man’s lobby. There you go. Nothing stopping it, but don’t imagine the usual suspects won’t try to gain a foothold from jump.
In fact, given what we witness among them here, it appears they already have.
Upton Sinclair wrote some great stuff about those types of criminal organizations about a century ago. The Brass Check, The Goslings, and the Goosestep I found to be excellent.
Civil, so I’ll respond in the same vein.
Distractions.
Focus.
“Build the Wall.”
“Send her back”.
Simple, short. Understandable by an average person.
Admit, longer, not quite good, but, hopefully, could be trimmed/improved.
We want to deal with progtards and Muhamedans as Israelis do.
And, admit too: not for Americans and the rest of the colonies; Australia/New Zealand included.
Europeans.
Eastern/Southern you get, more so. Start with Greeks and go up to Slovenia. Or start with Portugal and go up to France.
I am sure that Greeks, Macedonians, Serbs and Croats would love that. In that order. Well, probably Serbs first. Especially those in Northern Kosovo.
As for the land of free, free will: feel free to keep going scholarly, educational and keeping high moral ground. Especially about Jews. Good luck.
Art you big, fat, Jew afflicted, demented sicko
I repeat!
I get quite a kick of those pics of tough and brave Israeli soljerz wetting their fatigues and the stories of them filling their diapers, while roughing up kids 1/3 their weight.
/We’ve seen what Caucasians can do when they decide to./
Indeed, we have.
And “demon” is the word you use for the actor you’d like to see.
Very …ahm… apropos.
hehe
The latest news is that the member of the criminal Jewish mafia and a fifth column traitor who works for Israel, Trump imposes financial sanctions on Iran’s foreign minister Zarif.
{{The United States on Wednesday imposed financial sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, as part of its escalating campaign of pressure against the Islamic Republic.
The highly unusual action of penalizing the top diplomat of another nation came a month after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order placing sanctions on Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. }}
Shame on Robert Mueller, former FBIm who is a criminal zionist pimp is afraid to tell the truth, the influence of ISREAL and the Jewish mafia on election, sanction against other countries, waging war against many Islamic countries and Palestinians, killing millions of people including children and toddlers. Mueller should shut up or shows the beef, telling people that he is lying about Russiagate in order to hide the INFLUENCE of the Jewish mafia in US government to receive his petty retirement salary.
The fifth columnists are traitors where should be arrested and put on trail and executed.
Trump family has married to the criminal Jewish mafia and are working for these scums NOT, the American people who are brain washed by so many lies from the early ages including holowhoax.
The US treasury where designs JEWISH SANCTION against other governments that do not sing the song of the Jewish mafia and its pimps, Trump, is run by the criminal Jewish Zionists. More than 70% of the people at the US treasury are Jewish mafia who are working for Israel.
Mr. Giraldi MUST expose US treasury runs by the criminal Jewish mafia who are waging economic wars to destroy government after government including Iran.
Dumb people are talking about the military war all the time. The WAR AGAINST IRAN IS AGAINST IRAN ECONOMY where is going on too long.
The ICC consists of too many criminal pimps and whores where should be executed and ICC headquarter must be bombed. ICC is a TOOL of the criminal West. ICC only goes after the VICTIMS.
All actions coming from Washing and its pimp, Trump, and before him Obama, Clinton, Bush, are ILLEGAL where should be stopped by any means including assassination. Traitor Trump is surrounded by toooooooo many fifth column Jews who have NO expertise, and they work for Israel against the interest of American people. The USG is working hand in hand with these traitors. USG and Jewish mafia are both SIDES OF THE SAME COIN. One without the other cannot function.
They have killed millions of people so far and the dumb Americans are playing with each other behinds.
A piece of their own medicine must be applied on Americans and America to understand that you can not continue to kill with impunity anymore. We want nothing but destruction of the Evil Empire and its accomplices. Bomb the US treasury now.
Except the Bohemians are not a criminal organization, they’re a club for rich people. In the woods and goofy, but same as a golf club, isn’t it? The members could just as well concoct global conspiracies on the links. (Not that they don’t.)
Grandson of a former president of Bohemian Club, Jeff Giesea, trains the military in psychological warfare, sells mimetic warfare to NATO: https://americanmind.org/author/jeff-giesea/
Hehe…that’s the start.
Yep.
They know who they are. They know they are in a war and they do everything they can to win it.
Just….one….rule:”Is it good for Jews?”.
So…hehe….who don’t “we” (and that’s around 15 % of authors/posters here) go for:
“Is it good for Whites?”.
Yep.
In meantime (while smart and rich people are getting organized into that lobby of yours…), how about we, commoners, just get two things?
“Is it good for Whites?”.
And, more to the Earth (practicality wise):
Back to practicalities:
Is it good for Whites to shoot down that kid (in a certain scenario)?
O.K. Five minutes of “emoting hyenas”.
Finished? Good.
I know that imagination is in hard traceable supply here, so here it is:
“Our Task Force” as the Israeli in the article. Those scenes from “Black Hawk Down” with kids and phones. Add that scene from “American Sniper” (pity Clint cucked at the and, but anyway…).
Rubber bullet in a shoulder is the aim->pull/kid moves->hit in the head. Ah, well…
Makes sense?
If not, don’t worry.
Bernard-Henri Levy is another veteran of Epstein’s island.
Haha. little peterAUS said: “As for the land of free, free will: feel free to keep going scholarly, educational and keeping high moral ground. Especially about Jews.”
Haha. This “civil” fucker permits outraged U.R. commenters to “focus,” and “feel free.” 🙄 Haha. “land of free.” Where ‘dat, Pango-Pango?
O gawd…, regarding my “focused” Knesset Congress West’s sponsored-activities designed to monitor & abate anti-Semitic expression? 🙄 When & if my (Scranton native) Senator Bobby Casey (D./Pa) becomes “free” from Jewish Lobbies, even he might become “scholarly” like Mssrs. Walt & Mearsheimer.
Haha. Calling All dumb goyim: Listen & obey little peter, & be sure to keep the immoral Israeli moral high ground intact! (zzigh)
I am of two minds about dealing with “progtards” in the article.
Feels touch too hard.
So, taking into accunts a couple of things as:
1. Israelis are smart.
2. The Only Rule in the Universe they operate on: “Is it good for Jews”?
3. Learning from the best.
I am willing to reconsider.
Probably the decision for that treatment was made because previous softer approach hadn’t worked.
Now (the rule 1 from above), Israelis do understand the “progtards”. They are soft and weak. They crumble fast. They appear serious because in the “free” West they get the full protection of the State.
Hehehe…not so, obviously, in Israel.
So, a bit of physical “this” and “that” will send a message.
So, taking into account point 3 from above….if only “we” could do the same. If only the State doesn’t stomp on us with the full force of the system if just one progtard gets a black eye.
So….hehe…..all, really, what we want is:
Kyrie eleison upon airhead, my Lady RobinG, who profiled Bohemians & their ritual Grove assemblies, & opined: “In the woods and goofy, but same as a golf club, isn’t it?”
Maybe skinhound Tiger did, 💃but Jack Nicklaus never shot hole-in-one into an owl eye.
Food for thought for younger people around on the “White man” line.
Say…..5 % of people reading this.
The approach “we don’t do it because….some moral considerations….” re gangs.
Nig…I mean neg…no..not that, ah yes, “African American” youths have them. That’s cool.
It’s not cool if an unarmed white kid comes across them.
So…how about “White American” groups? Not even gangs. Same principle though.
No, no Italian/Irish/whatever. Just “White”.
Because when nig…I mean African American gang gets a White boy they aren’t interested
is he “Irish/Italian/Scottish/whatever”.
The point for those who still don’t get it ( those unfortunate by genetics or having an acute attack of “Jew hate” ) is: learn from the enemy. Use whatever works.
See, Israelis got “blitzkrieg” just fine. Or paratroopers.
Have German subs as we speak.
Stuff like that.
Hey little peterAUS.
I understand you are a wannabe a Dirty peter Harry gunman,🇮🇱 and you are likely blocking my comment responses to your shit.
Nonetheless, I see you’re obsessed with using the personal plural pronoun “we.”
A few times on this article comment-thread, you emphasized & wrote: “We want to deal with progtards and Muhamedans as Israelis do.”
Hm. Who the fuck are “we”? Evidence shows merely one or two U.R. commenters find favor in whatever you write. So, little peder,”hehe…..”🙄 all I really want to know is, who’s “we”?
I am not so sure that Mossad created Hamas since their actions are leading to IDF’s brutal retaliation and giving Israel a bad image internationally, or maybe not so in the equally satanic West?
Since the fall of the Soviet Union and the Iron Curtain, the PLO giving up the armed struggle, and no more terrorist groups willing to take up their cause by attacks on Israeli interests worldwide, the Palestinian cause has taken a downturn. Hamas has decided to send the kids out onto the wall specifically to provoke the brutal and inhuman reaction and generate publicity so that the Palestinian cause would not be forgotten. Surely nobody expects that they’d be able to break through the wall but if they didn’t hold these occasional actions the world may forget the issue. If Hamas may in fact be coercing some of the kids into storming the wall, if any need coercing to charge at snipers shooting live ammo, I don’t know. I get the impression that Israel’s public image has improved in many countries as compared to say 30 or 40 years ago, despite their warmongering and repression of the Palestinians, and if Hamas didn’t stage these events most people would forget about the Palestinians.
We already know that whatever criminal or illegal actions Israel takes, nobody of any major diplomatic significance will condemn them,and certainly not their US and western sponsors, but shouting slogans isn’t going to achieve much other than vent one’s anger at the situation. It seems that the Palestinian cause can only advance through another major war between the Arabs and Israel, with Israel on the losing side, but with disunity among the Arabs, and Israel’s powerful backers, that’s a long way away.
I got the impression that Peter was just asking why can Israel do what it does but others can’t, especially considering that those other governments are doing nothing to condemn Israeli actions, and are therefore approving them, but not taking similar measures themselves when faced with an analogous, if not similar, situation. It seems a fair comment to me, just questioning the double standards. I’ve asked similar before and haven’t had the same reaction that he did, but I guess it was the way I expressed my thoughts. I would never justify what the IDF does to people wanting to get back on their own land, but if defending your own land from invaders, even unarmed ones, what then?
I wrote that debating the Holocaust you get stuck between the Nazis and the Zionists. I’d have thought the Palestine issue is one that would unite both the extreme left and right, but I’m now stuck between them too. I’d rather be stuck between the rock and the hard place so here it goes:
Haha. little peterAUS spoke to “Say…..5 % of people reading this,”🙄 and skull bludgeoningly, peder ended: “See, Israelis got “blitzkrieg” just fine.”
The Waco Texas-based White Branch Davidians got Janet Reno “blitzkrieg.”😈 And to wit, David Koresh never dared call William Jefferson Clinton a nigger President.
Hitler only wanted to displace Jews and remove them from his country, not exterminate them. The Holocaust didn’t happen
“Affirmation”? Is that why you comment? You do understand that people often look at the same facts, and honestly see things differently, don’t you? Too bad your old pal “Boris” isn’t here, he used to run circles around you when you went by “Smith” at Takis.
Yeah, they created Hamas to disrupt the political hegemony that the semi-respectable PLO had during the 90. They also did it to discredit the Palis’ movement by attributing their problems to terrorism, and to destroy the image of Palestine. Do you know that Israel’s intelligence apparatus(es) actually funds many Palestinian terrorists behind the scenes to further damage the reputation that Palestine has? Do you know they also don’t mind taking out Jews in the process either? Read Ari Ben Menashe’s book
Who do you think “we” stands for in this situation? It’s obvious…. ((them)) and their goyim helpers. Pete doesn’t strike me as a particularly bright guy either
Actually…….NO and yes.
The principle of double standards in POWER play have been addressed since, at least, Romans:
Quod licet Iovi, non licet bovi.
Whoever wants to focus on that please do. I prefer fishing.
As for the methods: YES, same/similar methods when faced with the same/similar situations.
We could now start nitpicking what’s similar and what’s not ad nauseam, so I’ll keep it simple:
“Progtards” interfering with evicting/deporting/detaining illegal immigrants. YES.
Illegal immigrants taking refuge within “our” territory. YES.
Illegal immigrants trying to breach into our territory. YES.
You appear to be a nice civilian. How about an exercise? Imagine you are an officer, Lieutenant, reserve, commanding a border unit of “your” country.
Scenario:
You have a squad (13 men) to secure 1 km of a border.
Around 2000 migrants, men in their prime, gather to breach through.
You ask for help/reinforcement; they are coming, of course. In 4 hours. All yours…..
That 2000 storm the fence; you and your men are 100 meters from the fence.
Around 100 of those climbed over and are running towards you and your men. No weapons.
“Orders, Sir” from the squad Sargeant.
All yours. 10 seconds. ……
What say you?
I could come up with zillion more (especially in “house clearing” scenarios) but I guess you get the point.
The immoral little peterAUS endorses Israel’s Army as the most moral in the world.
Haha. He is stuck between the Black Cube and a hard Rube.
To impressionable Commenter Mike, little peterAUS invented a threatening Globalist-engineered scenario🇮🇱, and asked: “All yours. 10 seconds. …… What say you?”
Uh, I say, “regroup and launch multiple missile strikes upon George Soros estates and the Knesset Congress West!”
For the guy who said Tulsi doesn’t “have the cojones” to go against Trump, think again. This, and the Google suit, and taking down Ryan (with a smile), he shouldn’t underestimate ….
Tulsi Gabbard torches Kamala on Criminal Justice
[Note: Please disregard this post entirely if it’s too much of a “distraction” for you. You responded to a post of mine that I had originally written for Commentator Mike, and I write for an audience larger than the both of you.]
/Hehe…that’s the start./
What “start”? I’ve had this conviction for far longer than you assume.
Self-sacrifice, group cohesion, strength of conviction … all admirable qualities in and of themselves. Jews can hardly be faulted for possessing any of them.
/They know who they are./
Yes and no.
They know they were chosen, but they failed to accept full responsibility for that blessing, which is the origin of their problem, codified rather plainly in Scripture for every pagan to summarily ignore.
/They know they are in a war and they do everything they can to win it./
Stripped of substance, there is admirable courage in such determination — honorable soldiers always respect their opponents — but their particular war in the Holy Land is demonstrably aggressive and rapacious, not defensive. Even a Zionist who predicates this war upon acquisition of the Promised Land described in Genesis is compelled to cherry-pick his way around the conditions of the Covenant he must honor in order to enjoy residence there.
As Scripture informs us repeatedly, they broke that contract long ago and have yet to come to terms with the reality that the land from the Nile to the Euphrates is inhabited primarily by the myriad descendants of Ishmael, who number therein as “the stars in the heavens,” just as God, in The Torah, said they would. Arabs have already fulfilled the prophecy. As such, Jews are the actual invaders attempting to supplant the indigenous population, “forcing God’s Hand,” as it were.
Now, I don’t mind your ignoring all of this. You’re free to do so, focusing upon your animus for “progtards” and Muslims, and I’m sure Zionists are tickled pink that you’ve become a voluntary golem for them. You should know, however, that Ben Gurion, avowed atheist that he was, still rationalized his people’s “entitlement” to every square mile extending from the Nile to the Euphrates upon Scriptural prophecy.
So The Book is important, however much the rest of the world doesn’t care for it or disdains it. Like any medium, it’s double-edged, but that doesn’t make it any less relevant. White folk also have an inheritance in God’s kingdom. That’s in there as well, though I won’t bother with the details unless you’re interested. Let’s just say it doesn’t require conviction in a man-God mystery religion or swearing fealty to Judah or Arabs.
As for emoting, you yourself stated that your entire view of the shooting was based on your own personal feeling, nothing more. Clearly you have no proof to substantiate your perspective, and Israeli recidivism in shooting children — as well as emoting considerable delight therein — provides ample evidence to undermine it.
Sure, your narrative is possible, but given Israel’s track record, not likely.
You may now return to your regularly scheduled mission.
“Everyone”? LOL
But you are indeed a Communist (But let’s do camouflage it and say “Socialist”) and a Zionist. Your record at this site proves it.
And indeed, your “Hitler and the Nazis” never tried to exterminate Jews.
And you cannot prove otherwise, as I have demonstrated repeatedly at this site.
Next.
There are lessons in the past history of their leverage, perhaps known best by the ancient Romans. Take this for example:
This asshole supported (as a philosopher) Sarkozy (ahnother bastard) to annihilate LIBYA. Admire their creation …..
Just to point out again, like I and others have done so many times before, most of those Israelis are not the chosen people of biblical times but originate in Khazaria.
Anyway, I get the impression that most ordinary Europeans and Americans, even if disgusted by the behaviour of the IDF at the Gaza wall, don’t care much about the Palestinians. I get the feeling that if we had witnessed these scenes 30 or 40 years ago there would have been a far greater outcry and protest among the common people than these days. People can vent their rage on sites like this but they can do little to change official policy of their countries which continue to support and deal with Israel.
Wally seems to think that discrediting the Holocaust would contribute to ending Israel’s justification to exist in Palestine but I don’t think it matters either way. The Holocaust is history and those who make decisions couldn’t care less if it happened or not, and if they ever change their policy of supporting Israel it will be for other reasons. There’s always the BDS movement. Or what the heck, you can always become an anti-semite of the anti-Jew variety but just make sure you don’t break any laws. Or go totally anti-Semite and oppose both Jews and Arabs. However the semitic influence of both Jews and Arabs continues to grow in Europe and US. Then there are those who support Israel as a Jewish homeland hoping to one day expel all Jews there, but that’s not going to happen either as they continue to tighten their grip on the West.
I’m out of ideas. What does Chuck propose to advance the Palestinian cause?
Only as regards to the optics.
Learn from the enemy, and you become the enemy. If you become the focus of hatred of millions more than you’ve successfully suppressed, the day will inevitably come when you rue having learned the lesson.
Those unfortunates and opportunists in the caravans and migrant streams are but proxy forces for the real enemy who put them on the move. Sitting comfortably within the gates, that very same enemy has inculcated the notion that defending one’s nation against their proxy forces amounts to unacceptable barbarism. That is the lesson to be learned. Learn that, and act on it so you won’t have to learn how to shoot kids in the head from 500M.
By their own declarations, at the top of that pyramid of enablers sit the chosen, and by their own declarations they have revealed their purposes. By sleight of hand, they turned Israel’s situation inside out and inculcated the notion that Israel has the “right to defend itself” against the indigenous population. Eventually, so too will they establish the notion that their proxy forces have the “right to defend themselves” against the people they’re displacing. If all goes according to plan, the displaced cucked Westerners will agree.
For 70 yrs, the Palestinians have withheld their consent. Better to learn lessons from them.
“Ceterum censeo Israelem esse delendam”
(“Moreover, I think Israel should be destroyed.”).
How does that make the slightest bit of difference?
If the group that is now occupying Palestine and the USA was the “chosen people of biblical times” would that make everything hunkie-dorie?
The group occupying Palestine and USA claim to be acting just as Esther did.
When Esther was in Persia, she and her people had full freedom and support to return to holy zion. They chose to remain in Persia. When a Persian official observed that the Yehud were acting like “Progtards and Mohammadans” and (allegedly) proposed shooting them, Esther & Mordecai overthrew the Persian government (regime change) and slaughtered 75,000 Persians.
This is all in “the people of biblical times,” not Khazari. It’s one of the holidays that Jews celebrate most gleefully.
How do you explain that?
This creepy “intelectual” is a jackass. I do not use his name in order to avoid embarrassing the lovely animal.
Today’s Harvard is full of them. They have kicked out all real scientists and replaced them with jerks like Noel Ignatiev to remake the world to their image, aka a shit hole.
Squealing of the “righteous” in defense of the “Defender of Israel” known as Dershowitz https://mondoweiss.net/2015/01/dershowitz-story-israel/
https://www.takimag.com/article/roman_orgy/
Zionists have managed to perform their regular parasitizing act on the US; only this corruption explains why the “shitty little country” still exists.
https://cienciologia.files.wordpress.com/2019/01/judea_vs_rome.pdf
“From the remotest antiquity, the Jews proved to be an unassimilable and highly conflictive people, endowed with an unprecedented ability to climb the social positions of other civilisations, undermine their institutions and destroy their traditions and customs from a parasitic and advantaged position; enrich themselves in the process, take whatever was useful, become increasingly sophisticated and, finally, survive the fall of the civilisation they devoured, taking a baggage of experience and symbols stolen to the next civilisation destined to suffer the repetition of the cycle.
In all the countries that welcomed them, the Jews were accused of appropriating the riches of others without working (usury), of exercising vampirism over the economy, of being sycophants with the nobility and openly hostile to the people, of indebting the States and to mortally hate, in secret, all the non-Jewish humanity.”
— Sigh. Nothing changed. The same tools in action. The same hatred.
i.e., as aliens in someone else’s country
Sounds like a hate crime, to me.
The faux “philosopher” Bernard-Henri Lévy is an aged and still flirtatious war criminal. A Jewish war criminal rooting for Eretz Israel while busy with destroying European civilization.
Back in the time of President Carter & his arrangement of the Camp David Agreement, including (Irgun terrorist) P.M. Begin & President Sadat, I came to understand that my US government had little interest to “advance the Palestinian cause.”
Egypt’s angry Muslim Brotherhood realized President Anwar bought into Israel’s gradual suppression & elimination of Palestinian human & political rights.
Of course, the Muslim Brotherhood killed Sadat, leaders were hunted down, & the Zionized USA eventually became so powerful that it nullified an Egyptian presidential election. Worse yet, Supremacist Jews🤑 managed to ensure that there never shall be an American Executive & Legislative Branch that would “advance the Palestinian cause,” and arrest the march toward creation of Greater Israel.
From a noble & defiant Islamic source, below & fyr, is an article which posits the fact that the Zionized rulers of my “Homeland” have intentionally lost the faculty of reason. Methinks it’s much worse given the fact that the Likud Party supportive, t-Rump administration, 😈has thrown classical Christian morality, “The Beatitudes,” & statemanship under the bus.
https://www.rt.com/news/465538-zarif-childish-sanctions-us-iran/
So here it is, Commenter Mike, a sober & non-defeatist reply to your humane question, “What does Chuck propose to advance the Palestinian cause?”
Dessiminate AWARENESS to everyone I can about Israel’s conquest of my “Homeland” ‘guvmint.
As you know, and addressed to a much greater audience, Philip Giraldi effectively does so on weekly basis! Such is a feisty guerilla Information War which commenters like little peterAUS aspires to defeat.
Meanwhile, I offer sincere admiration for Erebus’s following words of wisdom from comment # 401, & as follows: “For 70 yrs, the Palestinians have withheld their consent. Better to learn lessons from them.”
hate crimes r fun
Israeli Jews celebrate hate crimes:
So do Jews in Brooklyn, where Ann Neuberger, the next head of NSA cybersecurity was raised and is still fully committed
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/ny-orthodox-jews-celebrate-purim-03212019-20190322-2m3vce3klfehpapzjmvvszc63m-photogallery.html
Die Juden sind unser Unglück!
Julius Streicher was hanged for printing this in his newspaper.
—-
just the other day we were talking about how much effort we invested in trying to kill cockroaches.
The Mossad created Hamas for the excuse to bomb and kill Palestinians, the Mossads motto is to wage war by deception and this is what they do, check the youtube videos of Steve Pieczenik who was in the US state dept and in naval intelligence, he says the same thing.
AL CIADA aka ISIS were also created by the CIA and the Mossad and MI6, the whole destruction of the mideast is for zionist Israel, the real terrorists are Israel and the zio/US and zio/Britain!
Do some research , everything I have said is a fact!
Hey anonymous # 251!
Prior to 9/11, too bad Mueller’s FBI dropped-the-ball on influx of Israeli Mossad gangsters circulating in around the vicinity of Manhattan?
Thank you very much,👍 & please consider the present FBI concern about influx of “troublesome” Russian gangsters in Brooklyn. Refer below?
https://www.nytimes.com/1994/08/23/nyregion/influx-of-russian-gangsters-troubles-fbi-in-brooklyn.html
Hey, Chuck.
Since these “troublesome” Russian gangsters are “troublesome” (((Russian))) gangsters, the FBI dogs will be called off when the order comes down from above, as it invariably does.
ChuckOrloski,
surely they dindunuffin
just Tired Poor Huddled m-m-ma-mas-bastards
@ 14 min:
Difference between Jewish immigrants and Jewish refugees:
“Jews who came from Russia 1880s – 1920s came voluntarily . . . willing to change themselves to identify as Americans . . . .
Jews who came after WWII were refugees, forced to come because of the devastation of the war . . . They had the attitude, ‘I resent coming to America . . . Their attitude was, I won’t change for America, America is going to have to change for me.”
“The Israeli government is wrong to act they way they do BUT they are not doing anything that every other nation has not done.”
— You are wrong. The Jewish State (and Jews at large) is fundamentally different from other nations.
No other nation ever demanded special attention to its special “eternal victimhood,” polluted other countries with hypocritical and sanctimonious museums dedicated to the special “eternal victimhood,” established a profiteering schema on the idea of the special “eternal victimhood,” attacked the basic rights (like the First Amendment) to protect the special “eternal victimhood,” and exploited other countries’ resources for conducting the wars of aggression whiel sqealing non-stop about its special “eternal victimhood.”
Only the Jewish State and Israel-firsters have been able to initiate the process of Purimization of the world by exploiting maliciously such basic norms of human society as sympathy and dignity.
The Jewish Lobby’s support and promotion of Banderism in Ukraine is not an outlier but another manifestation of the thoroughly dishonest and predatory Jewish civilization.
Hi geo.
As you know, The ZUS supports & activates the world’s most immoral “moral” gangsters.
Thanks!
/most of those Israelis are not the chosen people of biblical times but originate in Khazaria/
Even so, they are convinced of their sacred relation to the ancient Israelites. Genetic evidence that they’re not descended from Jacob won’t influence their decisions, particularly since assimilation into the House of Israel remains a means to become Jewish — in spite of the many difficult challenges inherent to this process.
/I’m out of ideas./
A prospective perspective:
You are the center, surrounded by concentric realms extending as far as existence itself, but, in truth, the importance of any given responsibility is inversely proportional to the size of the sphere in which it is found. One can hardly aspire to peace in the world when he doesn’t have it in himself.
So the most you have at your disposal is a choice: a vote (or none), a decision not to purchase or partake, and most importantly, a conviction, the value of which should never be understated, its resonance rippling far beyond the stones we occasionally drop into the water we share.
Beyond this, do not burden yourself. You are no more responsible for what happens in Palestine than you are for what happens wherever your reach won’t effectively extend, even if it be as close as your own home.
Take comfort that you need nothing more.
Looks like US city police forces, a percentage who undergo Israeli training, might support the most immoral moral police actions and throw their own under the bus.
Originally from Daily Beast, please consider the confounding convulutions in the article linked below?
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/08/01/police-who-falsely-arrest-trump-accuser-face-firing-prison/
“Just to point out again, like I and others have done so many times before, most of those Israelis are not the chosen people of biblical times but originate in Khazaria.”
Myth serves roles Has served throughout the centuries
even in the Roman time about origin if Rome though none even in 100 BC believed the myth , none dared to criticize or ignore in public .
That is the myth ‘s effects . It subordinates logic freedom resistance to fear .
Decrying myth will generate vigorous pushback
It is a barometer for the autocrat
Autocracy can be dynastic can be individualist but can be group and tribe phenomena.
This myth about Biblical origin about Bibilical right about God giving the land – is nothing but a barometer for the autocratic Jews system that has captured and pounded the human in a dark cage
Well…well……my reply got lost in limbo.
Hehe…..software glitch, probably. Maybe even the crazy guy here got the mod position for a day as a therapy.
Anyway, here it is, again.
God, Genesys, The Book……….
Some other time, perhaps.
I’ll keep this more down to earth in this thread:
1. What is good to Whites?
2. We want to deal with progtards and Mohamedans as Israelis do.
In the longer term, we’d like citizenship, immigration policy etc as Israel, but…..small steps.
Bottom line: we could learn a lot from Israelis.
Not much from Mohamedans, especially in his case.
Thanks so much Robin, great video.
Kamala Harris speaks like the UR’ s Fran Taubmann: she is utterly repulsive.
Haha! little “software” peterAuS emphasized: “What is good for Whites,” and he concluded: “Bottom line: we could learn a lot from Israelis.”
Haha. Don’t know if a White guy can get anymore orange than Donald J. Trump, but no doubt, he is one Shabbos goy who learned a lot & got moderated by Supremacist Jew Israelis. 🤑
Gen. Patton didn’t live long after that.
Make of that fact what you will.
Some say he was assassinated.
Don’t be shy. The western world has been learning, though slowly, about the tribe’s ways:
Purim — a story of an obnoxious Jew Mordekhai, his niece prostitute Esther, and the murder of 75,810 native Persians. http://www.unz.com/isteve/washington-post-this-year-we-are-all-esther-in-americas-own-purim-story/
That was in the past.
More recently it was Russia’s turn: https://archive.org/details/SolzhenitsynYouMustUnderstandTheLeadingBolsheviksWhoTookOverRussiaWereNotRussians
Then it was the destruction of Germany, this flower of western civilization: https://thegreateststorynevertold.tv/dresden-the-worst-war-crime/
A prelude: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-Nazi_boycott_of_1933
Currently, it is the turn of Ukraine (Kaganat of Nuland): http://www.thetower.org/7269-ukraine-becomes-first-country-outside-of-israel-with-jewish-president-prime-minster/”Ukraine Becomes First Country Outside of Israel with Jewish President and Jewish Prime Minister:”
https://www.thedailybeast.com/billionaire-ukrainian-oligarch-ihor-kolomoisky-under-investigation-by-fbi
http://johnhelmer.net/the-kolomoisky-pyramid-started-with-hillary-clinton-and-victoria-nuland-of-the-state-department-plus-christine-lagarde-of-the-imf/
Patton was against some of the behavior of the Allied troops that was directed against not only the German military, but civilians as well. If the Allies had followed his advice, we would have been better off. He KNEW that we were destroying not only the military might of the German people, but also its culture and pride. He rallied against the jews who were then placed in “displaced persons” camps as they had no concept of sanitation and had to be forced to use toilets and fresh water, still being reluctant to clean themselves up. In fact, the Allied soldiers supervising the residents had to use the threat of rifle butts to get the residents to use the toilets.
Eisnehower’s “death camps” (yes, Eisenhower’s death camps) were used to punish the remnants of the German military by starvation, deprivation of shelter and medicine, by calling the captives “disarmed enemy combatants” rather than “prisoners of war” as defined by the Geneva Convention. Yes, Allied “war crimes” were numerous and condoned at the highest levels of the military commands and the Allied governments.
What the Allied “victory” in WW2 did was to make the world safe for jewish bolshevism. Witness the “iron curtain” erected after the summation of the war. The mistakes made during WW2 are haunting us to this very day.
Patton was aware of that and made efforts to speak out. His assassination was necessary to keep the TRUTH about WW2 from being exposed.
I’d be too good for him there., Jacques.
They should keep playing him on French Television so everyone can see what a fool he is
/God, Genesys, The Book……….
Some other time, perhaps./
When Israeli policy is driven by religion, you ignore the latter at your own peril.
White folk already tried a hybrid of Zionism in Germany, so good luck with that as well. We’ve got a neighbor in the next county who’s draped a large Nazi standard over his fence, clearly visible within 1/4 mile of his house. Maybe you guys can get together for a beer so you can pitch him your fantasy about gunning down libtards and muzzies. You know, see what he thinks.
Indeed, you might as well imagine in the vein of Lennon, ’cause that’s as far as you’re likely to get. There isn’t going to be an IDF at the southern border, nor anything like that in Spain, but feel free to prove me wrong, keeping yourself on the radar all the while.
Have a good one.
Following, annamaria’s potentially beneficial advisory but futile attempt to educate little peterAUS: “Don’t be shy. The western world has been learning, though slowly, about the tribe’s ways:…”
Terrific comment overall, annamaria, but respectfully, I would avoid asserting that the western world learned “slowly” about the tribe’s immoral ways. Remember that day in Dallas, & JFK’s brain matter flying upon the limousine trunk.
At any rate, little peterAUS is too ideologically blind & narcissist to be “shy” here on this article thread.
little peter is, in reverse, 🙃 comparable to the last & fabled White ‘Merikan, Jim Bowie, who was under siege at the Alamo.
Tenacious, but alone now at this article thread, he is down to but little IDF ammo 😏, and not even the Zionized Southerner, InZitatus, is moblizing to reinforce little peter’s Purim homage & transcendentally immoral stand. Haha.
Am so grateful, annamaria, for your having linked Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s words, “The leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse.” Hm.
Doubtless, (Zigh), little & twisted peter AUS would give the winner Jewish Bolshevik Reds a 👍, and haha, the Whites a 👎.
We’ll see re the former; I shall re the later.
BTW, you did miss a couple of other options apart from the usual Nazi angle etc. but it’s understandable.
Reading The Book does take time and creates a certain mindset.
Prevents focusing on some other lines of thinking.
All good.
You too.
Myth may be exploited as you suggest, but you’re ignoring the necessity of a cosmology that brings greater purpose to the individual. Lacking such a worldview, this life becomes nothing more than entropic descent punctuated by arbitrarily defined periods of meaning.
Just as myth subordinates the intellect, it bears the capacity to strengthen it, giving it something it would never have were it left to its own devices: a cause for being. Absent such myth, the intellect is feral, unable to distinguish between good and evil.
It is safe to say that without myth, civilization would simply cease to exist.
Haha. little peterAUS again: “Reading The Book does take time and creates a certain mindset. Prevents focusing on some other lines of thinking.”
Part 1: “The Book” he references is the mind-setting Talmud.🤗
Part 2: He wants dumb goyim commenters to focus & buy into the Protocols of Zion “line of thinking.” 🤗
Part 3: There is no part 3.😟
/Part 1: “The Book” he references is the mind-setting Talmud./
Actually, he was just using the term as I have, in reference to Scripture. I wasn’t considering the Talmud as such.
Like many, he’s convinced that religion is irrelevant, and I know better than to try and convince him otherwise.
Israel – an example of what happens when Jews are in the majority.
Like Napoleon, no, no, not Orwell’s, AnonStarter said: “It is safe to say that without myth, civilization would simply cease to exist.”
Hm. It’s safe to say that without Brother Nathanael’s Real Jew News monitoring service around, Woody Allen’s having entertained himself,🙄 both Woody & a % of his idolater fanbase civilization would perpetually exist.
At any rate, fuck secular materialism. And Scranton Calling geokat! Please refer to The Brother (below) and where a Fox News Babe💃caught Alan Dershowitz in a lie. Not that hard to do when serious & ethical questions are asked, and B.N. let loose, said, “He (Dersh) can leave his underwear on in prison, but he won’t be sitting pretty.”
http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=1388
Actually, “he” is convinced that The Spiritual is very relevant.
(Un)fortunately “he” is also convinced that for this particular thread there are more relevant things.
As, say, dealing with progtards and Mohamedans on the practical level.
Like, your types feel free to contemplate the nature of Evil; my types prefer to contemplate more down to earth, perhaps even mundane, topics:
Left hook or right cross for pre-emptive punch.
Revolver vs pistol for self-defense.
Stuff like that.
For this particular topic practicality of IDF approach to the issue at hand.
Speed, aggression, ruthlessness……vs “we can’t touch them” by the rest of the world, West in particular.
So…all “we” want is to do the same as Israelis along our borders and within our borders. “Work” on progtards and Mohammedans, that is.
Stuff like that.
Now, it is true that your types could be quite useful for the type of action described in the article but we can’t really talk about such details here.
Thanks for sharing, Chuck. It’s always refreshing to view a Bro Nat video. I especially enjoyed this one in which he skewered the well known cases of Jewish sexual perverts for pulling an “Epstein.”
My favourite line by far is:
For posterity’s sake, I’ve reproduced the contents of this video below:
The Jeffrey Epstein Meme
Hey everyone, I’ve got a brand new meme.
We’ll call it the “Epstein” meme, as in “Jeffrey Epstein,” the sex offender.
In other words, he “Epsteined” all those girls.
Now if any jew or even a gentile commits a sex crime we can say they pulled an “Epstein.”
Now, Jewish sex pervs aren’t hard to find, they’re in the news every day, then suddenly disappear.
So here’s a refresher course using our trendy new meme.
There’s Woody Allen, accused of luring his 7 year old step-daughter “Dylan” into the attic to play with trains.
And while lying on her belly molested her private parts from the rear with his probing hands.
Looks like Woody did a really sick “Epstein.”
Remember Harvey Weinstein, the Jewish movie mogul?
Accused of exploiting actresses for movie roles, Weinstein faces charges of rape, oral sex, casting-couch hiring, and masturbating while fondling aspiring starlets’ breasts.
We can easily say Weinstein pulled off an exceptionally debauched “Epstein.”
Then there’s Anthony Weiner, he did an “Epstein” with his several “sex-texting” events with underage girls.
And on the shameless side of things, there’s James Levine—of New York Metropolitan Opera fame—accused of molesting teenage boys, one describing incidents of Levine masturbating in front of him and kissing the boy’s penis.
Let’s call Levine’s “performance” an “Epstein” Symphony in Boy Minor.
I’ve got a “closet-Epstein” too, straight from the pits in the likes of Alan Dershowitz.
Alan said he got a massage at Epstein’s mansion in Palm Beach, but, um, uh, let him say it.
But a fresh law suit, filed in April by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, suggests his underwear was off in a more sordid setting, with the plaintiff accusing Dershowitz of having sex with her at Epstein’s direction when she was his teenage sex slave.
Dersh keeps trying to pull his skivvies back on.
But before he does, he’ll screech it out on every TV show to taint the case and get the Jewish-owned press to plead his cause. (He’s one of their own, you know.)
There’s an old lawyer’s saying:
“When the law’s on your side, argue the law. When the facts are on your side, argue the facts. When neither are on your side make ad hominem attacks.”
And when caught with your skivvies down change the subject.
Or change the faces.
Dershowitz says that Giuffre confuses him with another Jew, “Nathan Myhrvold”—former Microsoft exec and regular dinner guest at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion—because, Dersh says, they ‘look alike.’
They could be identical twins!
(I mean, we’re either a bunch of suckers or taken in by talmudic spin.)
Well, they’re both Jewwwish, so in Dershowitz’s legal sleeze that’s all you need for twin cloning.
But I’m looking for an ‘Epstein’ here.
If the Feds can cough up Epstein’s hidden camera shots, and eye-witnesses—that is, if they’re not spooked beforehand by Mossad agents—then we’ve got *another “Epstein meme” in Dershowitz,* right here in River City.
He can leave his underwear on but behind bars he won’t be sitting pretty.
RobinG,
Did you see the Tulsi 2020 adds during the commercials in the second debate? That was pure genius – 10,000,000 viewers saw those adds. Tulsi’s team scooped all the others.
I was surprised when CNN gave Tulsi an opening to go after Kamala Zilla. It was great!
She currently has 120,000 donations out of the 130,000 needed for the next debate. Onward!
Art
Welcome back, Pete.
/your types feel free to contemplate the nature of Evil/
I don’t contemplate the nature of evil. I know what it is when I see it.
I also know it’s not wise to take wild swings at it, drunk on an adrenaline rush over which I might also lack control.
Anyhow, take care.
Voltaire: “If God did not exist, it would be necessary for man to invent Him.”
al-Wajib al-Wujood, “The Necessarily Existent,” is an old name of God appearing periodically throughout classical Muslim literature. Voltaire was certainly no friend of Islam, but even a hardened satirist such as him could not deny the desire for greater meaning hard-wired to our being, and he acknowledged that religion — including Islam — held the means to satisfy it.
Yes, “myth” may also connote falsehood, though I intended to use it strictly in the sense of “a usually traditional account of ostensibly historical events that underlies the world view of a people or explains their practice, conviction, or perspective of phenomena.”
As for Brother Nathanael, I love his enthusiasm, appreciate his knowledge, and respect him dearly. Saw him while passing though Denver International. Wish I could have stopped to talk.
Not confident that he’s able to prevent the Woody Allen fan club from acting out their fantasies, but there’s no need to worry about that. What Brother Nat does do is service enough.
Dear Unz Readers,
Take the time to read the attached link. Print it out. It’s a stunning admission on what the tribe has done and is doing presently. I’m surprised this document hasn’t made the rounds but it needs to. Since they’ve pretty much locked down all facets of society, our best response and antidote to the situation is AWARENESS. The document speaks for itself, no need to characterize it as if explaining what really happened on 9/11.
Rosenthal, although firmly on the side of evil, is quite smart, especially for a 29 year old (at the time). He “gets” the big picture. This interview by Walter White and overall disclosure is huge. It confirms my suspicions that we’re really looking at two sides of a spiritual battle. Unfortunately, only one side understands the silent war they’re engaged in.
Perhaps Phil Giraldi or Ron Unz will consider writing about it.
http://www.antichristconspiracy.com/HTML%20Pages/Harold_Wallace_Rosenthal_Interview_1976.htm
True.
You missed the next paragraph. Understandable.
I’ll try:
Borders, “safe-areas”, “no-go zones”.Time, numbers, demographics.Stuff like that.
Israelis got that much better. That avalanche got straight in the heart of Europe. Hehe….nobody was thinking even trying the shorter trip to the borders of Israel. I wonder why. Not.
Smart people those Israelis.
Even without The Book. Some other book I guess.Works better looks like it.
On this plane anyway.