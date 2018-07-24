Is Bill Browder the Most Dangerous Man in the World?

At the press conference following their summit meeting in Helsinki, Russian President Vladimir Putin and American President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of resolving potential criminal cases involving citizens of the two countries by permitting interrogators from Washington and Moscow to participate in joint questioning of the individuals named in indictments prepared by the respective judiciaries. The predictable response by the American nomenklatura was that it was a horrible idea as it would potentially require U.S. officials to answer questions from Russians about their activities.
Putin argued, not unreasonably, that if Washington wants to extradite and talk to any of the twelve recently indicted GRU officers the Justice Department has named then reciprocity is in order for Americans and other identified individuals who are wanted by the Russian authorities for illegal activity while in Russia. And if Russian officials are fair game, so are American officials.
A prime target for such an interrogation would be President Barack Obama’s Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, who was widely criticized while in Moscow for being on an apparent mission to cultivate ties with the Russian political opposition and other “pro-democracy” groups. But McFaul was not specifically identified in the press conference, though Russian prosecutors have asked him to answer questions related to the ongoing investigation of another leading critic, Bill Browder, who was named by Putin during the question and answer session. Browder is a major hedge fund figure who, inter alia, is an American by birth. He renounced his U.S. citizenship in 1997 in exchange for British citizenship to avoid paying federal taxes on his worldwide income.
Bill Browder is what used to be referred to as an oligarch, having set up shop in 1999 as Hermitage Capital Management Fund, a hedge fund registered in tax havens Guernsey and the Cayman Islands. It focused on “investing” in Russia, taking advantage initially of the loans-for-shares scheme under Russia’s drunkard President Boris Yeltsin, and then continuing to profit greatly during the early years of Vladimir Putin. By 2005 Hermitage was the largest foreign investor in Russia.
Yeltsin had won a fraudulent election in 1996 supported by the oligarch-controlled media and by President Bill Clinton, who secured a $20.2 billion IMF loan that enabled him to buy support. Today we would refer to Clinton’s action as “interference in the 1996 election,” but at that time a helpless and bankrupt Russia was not well placed to object to what was being done to it. Yeltsin proved keen to follow oligarchical advice regarding how to strip the former Soviet Union of its vast state-owned assets. Browder’s Hermitage Investments profited hugely from the commodities deals that were struck at that time.
Browder and his apologists portray him as an honest and honorable Western businessman attempting to operate in a corrupt Russian business world. Nevertheless, the loans-for-shares scheme that made him his initial fortune has been correctly characterized as the epitome of corruption by all parties involved, an arrangement whereby foreign investors worked with local oligarchs to strip the former Soviet economy of its assets paying pennies on each dollar of value. Along the way, Browder was reportedly involved in money laundering, making false representations on official documents and bribery.
Browder was eventually charged by the Russian authorities for fraud and tax evasion. He was banned from re-entering Russia in 2005 and began to withdraw his assets from the country, but three companies controlled by Hermitage were eventually seized by the authorities. Browder himself was convicted of tax evasion in absentia in 2013 and sentenced to nine years in prison.
Browder, who refers to himself as Putin’s “public enemy #1,” has notably been able to sell his tale of innocence to leading American politicians like Senators John McCain, Lindsay Graham, Ben Cardin and ex-Senator Joe Lieberman, all of whom are always receptive when criticizing Russia, as well as to a number of European parliamentarians and media outlets. In the wake of the Helsinki press conference he has, for example, claimed that Putin named him personally because he is a threat to continue to expose the crimes of the mafia that he claims is currently running Russia, but there is, inevitably, another less discussed alternative view of his self-serving narrative.
Central to the tale of what Browder really represents is the Magnitsky Act, which the U.S. Congress passed into law to sanction individual Kremlin officials for their treatment of alleged whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky, arrested and imprisoned in Russia. Browder has sold a narrative which basically says that he and his “lawyer” Sergei Magnitsky uncovered massive tax fraud and, when they attempted to report it, were punished by a corrupt police force and magistracy, which had actually stolen the money. Magnitsky was arrested and died in prison, allegedly murdered by the police to silence him.
The Magnitsky case is of particular importance because both the European Union and the United States have initiated sanctions against the identified Russian officials who were allegedly involved. In the Magnitsky Act, sponsored by Russia-phobic Senator Ben Cardin and signed by President Barack Obama in 2012, the U.S. asserted its willingness to punish foreign governments for human rights abuses. The Act, initially limited to Russia, has now been expanded by virtue of 2016’s Global Magnitsky Act, which enabled U.S. sanctions worldwide.
Russia reacted angrily to the first iteration of the Act, noting that the actions taken by its government internally, notably the operation of its judiciary, were being subjected to outside interference, while other judicial authorities also questioned Washington’s claimed right to respond to criminal acts committed outside the United States. Moscow reciprocated with sanctions against U.S. officials as well as by increasing pressure on foreign non-governmental pro-democracy groups operating in Russia. Some have referred to the Magnitsky Act as the start of the new Cold War.
The contrary narrative to that provided by Browder concedes that there was indeed a huge fraud related to as much as $230 million in unpaid Russian taxes on an estimated $1.5 billion of income, but that it was not carried out by corrupt officials. Instead, it was deliberately ordered and engineered by Browder with Magnitsky, who was actually an accountant, personally developing and implementing the scheme, using multiple companies and tax avoidance schemes to carry out the deception. Magnitsky, who was on cardiac medication, was indeed arrested and convicted, but he, according to his own family, reportedly died due to his heart condition, possibly exacerbated by negligent authorities who failed to medicate him adequately when he became ill.
The two competing Browder narratives have been explored in some detail by a Russian documentary film maker Andrei Nekrasov, an outspoken anti-Putin activist, who was actually initially engaged by Browder to do the film. An affable Browder appears extensively in the beginning describing his career and the events surrounding Magnitsky.
As Nekrasov worked on the documentary, he discovered that the Browder supported narrative was full of contradictions, omissions and fabrication of evidence. By the time he finished, he realized that the more accurate account of what had occurred with Browder and Magnitsky had been that provided by the Russian authorities.
When Nekrasov prepared to air his work “The Magnitsky Act: Behind the Scenes,” he inevitably found himself confronted by billionaire Browder and a battery of lawyers, who together blocked the showing of the film in Europe and the United States. Anyone subsequently attempting to promote the documentary has been immediately confronted with 300 plus pages of supporting documents accompanying a letter threatening a lawsuit if the film were to be shown to the public.
A single viewing of “The Magnitsky Act” in Washington in June 2016 turned into a riot when Browder supporters used tickets given to Congressional staffers to disrupt the proceedings. At a subsequent hearing before Congress, where he was featured as an expert witness on Russian corruption before a fawning Senate Judiciary Committee, Bill Browder suggested that those who had challenged his narrative and arranged the film’s viewing in Washington should be prosecuted under the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938 (FARA), which includes penalties of up to five years in prison.
Because of the pressure from Browder, there has never been a second public showing of “The Magnitsky Act” but it is possible to see it online at this site.
Bill Browder, who benefited enormously from Russian corruption, has expertly repackaged himself as a paragon among businessmen, endearing himself to the Russia-haters in Washington and the media. Curiously, however, he has proven reluctant to testify in cases regarding his own business dealings. He has, for example, repeatedly run away, literally, from attempts to subpoena him so he would have to testify under oath.
When one gets past all of his bluster and posturing, by one significant metric Bill Browder might well be accounted the most dangerous man in the world. Driven by extreme hatred of Putin and of Russia, he personally and his Magnitsky Myth have together done more to launch and sustain a dangerous new Cold War between a nuclear armed United States and a nuclear armed Russia. Blind to what he has accomplished, he continues to pontificate about how Putin is out to get him when instead he is the crook who quite likely stole $230 million dollars and should be facing the consequences. That the U.S. media and Congress appear to be entranced by Browder and dismissive of Moscow’s charges against him is symptomatic of just how far the Russia-phobia in the West has robbed people of their ability to see what is right in front of them. To suggest that what is taking place driven by Browder and his friends in high places could well lead to tragedy for all of us would be an understatement.
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is www.councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is [email protected]
PG:
THE MAGNITSKY ACT - BEHIND THE SCENES
PG:
Sure, Browder is propped by the Deep State, but the fact he's so clearly lying makes the whole house of cards vulnerable. I've posted links to his 2015 deposition, comment #161 under Shamir's "The Untouchable Mr. Browder?" Had any US Senators seen this when they voted not to let Browder be questioned by Russia? Shifty-eyed, sweating, teeth-gnashing sociopath Browder, knowing nothing about nothing, making accusations based on nothing. His point was NOT to win his lawsuits, only to create anti-Russian buzz in the press. Nobody noticed when he lost in court. He was winning the propaganda war.
One criticism I have for most Unz commenters. They post to get some sort of validation of their own opinons, but never have any useful idea of real world action. Many even moan and whine about how hopeless the situation is, how US is doomed, etc. With that attitude, it is. Another batch are mired in left-right blame games, or denigrating some other race or religion. Sad.
#Browdergate is an opportunity to expose not only a criminal vulture-capitalist, but also the Deep State operation using him and his Magnitsky Act to heighten tension between US and Russia in order to legitimize the war and defense industry. This opportunity shouldn't be let slip away.
Full research links to primary sources here - https://populist.tv/2018/01/20/bill-browder-links-and-resources-to-understand-controversy/
YES!!!!
Phil,
Please team up with Stranahan in his campaign to make Senators answer the question, “Have you seen Bill Browder’s 2015 deposition in the U.S. vs. Prevazon case?”
Full research sources here, including links to Browder’s deposition. See for yourselves how Browder contradicts himself in depositions, Senate testimony and his book. Sad, but maybe not for us!
https://populist.tv/2018/01/20/bill-browder-links-and-resources-to-understand-controversy/
Q: Which party is that?
A: Both of them.
SAME THING HAPPENED WITH THE AL JAZEERA DOCUMENTARY ON ISRAELI LOBBY IN AMERICA
For the past year, Qatar has been under tremendous pressure from other US puppet Gulf states (SAudi ARabia, UAE, Egypt etc) and from US and Israeli lobby. There was a economic blockade of Qatar. WHY? Because Al Jazeera was about to release a documentary on Israeli lobby in the US. Its documentary on Israeli lobby in UK had already been embarassing for zionists. Because of the extreme economic pressure put on Qatar and the threat of sanctions and worse, Qatar (which owns Al Jazeera) shelved the documentary. They also had to grease a lot of zionist organizations in US.
Not only did the Israeli lobby pressure Qatar into shelving the Al Jazeera documentary on the lobby in America, they also shook them down for money.
Qatar donated $250,000 to some of the most extreme pro-Israel organizations in the United States, including one that funds senior Israeli military officers to go on propaganda tours.
Joseph Allaham, a lobbyist working for the Qatari government, transferred the money through his firm Lexington Strategies in late 2017 and early 2018.
The sums included $100,000 to the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), $100,000 to Our Soldiers Speak and $50,000 for Blue Diamond Horizons, Inc.
The USA idea about justice is best expressed by a USA law, allowing an invasion of the Netherlands, if a USA citizen would be in the The Hague prison of the International Court.
To liberate this USA citizen.
” far the Russia-phobia in the West has robbed people of their ability to see what is right in front of them ”
Nothing new, in the 30ties Kennan was unable to make USA ambassador Davies see through Stalin’s show trials.
George F. Kennan, ´Memoirs 1925 – 1950’, New York 1967, 1972
The US government has asserted a specific reservation to the international prohibition of war propaganda (ICCPR Article 20.) And legal experts are chipping away at the nonsense rationale behind the US reservation. The US claims it is defending free speech, so Article 19 and other NGOs propose an important distinction:
. Dumb broke Joe Blow with his bumper sticker that says Make Iran a Parking Lot
. Concerted government and media campaigns advocating war.
Only the latter constitutes illegal war propaganda, which is illegal under conventional international law (UN Charter Article 2(4)), customary international law (E/Conf. 6/C.i/ig of 1948 and other resolutions), and legal precedent (Nuremberg Count 1).
So when Russia gets fed up and decapitates the US regime, Browder will be in the cage at the war crimes tribunal under the Streicher, Fritzsche, Dietrich, and von Weizsaeker Nuremberg precedents.
American? I beg to differ. All of those turncoats serve their Master Israel and kiss the nether regions of those TBTF Wall Street Casinos.
Browder is one of those nine Russian oligarchs–eight of whom are Jews–who stole hundreds of billions from Russia when it was decompressing from being the USSR, helped by the drunken buffoon Yeltsin and a battery of Wall Street financial sharpies who also filled their pockets.
Watch the tough guy Browder run like a scared bunny rabbit in NYC from a process server.
Browder needs to be arrested by Interpol, tried, convicted and spend the rest of his sorry life in a Super Max prison for his thefts, frauds and helping to poison the relationship between the USA & Russia, in an effort to save his sorry ass from prosecution.
“Central to the tale of what Browder really represents is the Magnitsky Act, which the U.S. Congress passed into law to sanction individual Kremlin officials for their treatment of alleged whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky, arrested and imprisoned in Russia”.
Hmmm. The USA has its whistleblowers, too. Maybe Russia (and other civilized countries) should impose their own sanctions on all American officials in any way involved with the persecution of Chelsea Clinton, Edward Snowden, Julian Assange and others.
Although the existing US sanctions are a dead letter, since they will not get their hands on the people they are trying to harm, they still give the world a wholly misleading impression.
The sanctions insidiously suggest to the people and governments of the world that the US government is somehow entitled to decide what is legal and what is illegal everywhere – not just within its own jurisdiction – and moreover that it has the power to be prosecutor, judge, jury and executioner against any of the world’s citizens.
That is wrong, illegal, immoral, and unconscionable, and should not be tolerated.
It's not wrong in the eyes of Internationalist Zionist Jews who do not accept or recognize sovereign nations and national borders.
One very well known whistle blower, Julian Assange, a person who helped the whole world to understand that national governments are controlled by world wide organized criminal organizations. is so important to silence Julian that private armies and corporate interest in Ecuador have invested billions to over throw the previous government. First order of business to extrude Julian from the Ecuador embassy in London and to silence him.
Secondly, an investigation is needed to expose how criminal elements have doctored their business affairs to make fraud into legitimate business.
National governments, their people and honest business enterprises can claim victim status.
Copyright, banking, tax, patent laws, regime change and war have made it impossible to prosecute
global criminal activity.
As a Jew, I look at Bill Browder and feel how I imagine decent black Americans feel when they look at thuggish ebonic-speaking black street dealers.
If you’re going to be an awful bloke can you at least not conform to racist stereotypes?
I never look as a Dutchman, or a Frysian, whatever you like.
By the way, do you imagine people hereabouts are repulsed by the word "stereotype"? Stereotypes exist because they reflect some underlying reality or some portion thereof.
Your analogy is bull like all your comments
He is “just” another robber baron
[emphasis mine]
So Mother Russia was raped, and by Bill Clinton, of all people. Where is the outrage?
#MeToo
There is no outrage and there will be no outrage, as one of the basic American political laws states : Democrats are allowed and encouraged to do everything and anything for which ( genuine ) Republicans would be excoriated.
Authenticjazzman "Mensa" qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army vet, and pro jazz artist.
This is most likely the one you mean:
THE MAGNITSKY ACT – BEHIND THE SCENES
Andrei Nekrasov’s documentary is absolutely damning – how, after viewing it, could anybody see Browder as anything but a shameless serial liar?
The closest I can find on the internet to a rebuttal is from the Daily Beast:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/dissident-director-helped-trumps-russia-comrade-attack-us
…a ridiculous hatchet job which doesn’t even begin to engage with Nekrasov’s evidence.
THE MAGNITSKY ACT - BEHIND THE SCENES
Ooops, I posted this comment before seeing that this video was already posted above in the article. I got a link to it from an entirely different source. It shows how it’s getting around! Good.
Although I posted this comment under another thread, I think it bears repeating here (especially relevant to your point is the bolded part):
If you're going to be an awful bloke can you at least not conform to racist stereotypes?
Is jewish eyesight different from non jewish eyesight ?
I never look as a Dutchman, or a Frysian, whatever you like.
Thanks again to Philip Giraldi for another informative article. The film you linked is on my to-do list today.
An interesting thing about this that has gone almost completely unreported is that HSBC quietly held a series of closed-door meetings with Russian authorities earlier this year regarding the tax fraud charges leveled at Browder and his businesses (HSBC jointly managed Hermitage) and decided to pay up some of the cash he illegally siphoned out of the country (22 million dollars I believe, so a drop in the ocean given the scale of his endeavors, but it’s something.)
“Bill Browder declined to comment” according to one of the few articles on the matter.
…Isn’t all of that more or less tantamount to an admission of guilt?
Questions I have:
(1) Why is he so protected?
(2) How does a respectable congress pass a law based solely on the testimony of someone convicted of a crime by another country? No jury in the world would reach a verdict based solely on the word of a convict, without it being substantiated by numerous pieces of other circumstantial and direct evidence.
(3) Even if he paid everyone oodles of money and brought a thousand lawsuits, why would gazillionaire corporations cave in to his demands to ban books, movies, organizations, etc.?
There is something more powerful about Bill Browder than just his pile of money.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/207579/public-approval-rating-of-the-us-congress/
In fact, most (not all) US lawmakers long ago became a euphemism for incompetence, corruption and lies. So, no--modern US Congress is not respectable by people and numbers reflect that. Hopefully, sometime in the future, some honorable and loyal to their country people will make it there.
(1) Jew Privilege
(2) Jew Privilege
(3) Jew Privilege
There.....in case anyone doesn't know.
I never look as a Dutchman, or a Frysian, whatever you like.
You do realise that is how most Germans (Frisians) feel when they look at ridiculous Nazis like you?
You're the troll.
"Israeli arms are being sent to a heavily armed neo-Nazi militia in Ukraine ... The fact that Israeli arms are going to Ukrainian neo-Nazis is supported by Azov’s own online propaganda.
The rifles are produced under license from Israel Weapon Industries, and as such would have been authorized by the Israeli government.
IWI markets the Tavor as the “primary weapon” of the Israeli special forces. It has been used in recent massacres of unarmed Palestinians in Gaza.
Fort, the Ukranian state-owned arms company that produces the rifles under license, has a page about the Tavoron its website. The Israel Weapon Industries logo also appears on its website, including on the “Our Partners” page."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=x5Uf7aooxvE
So what did 'the Nazis' supposedly do that other governments did not do?
Proof required here.
The facts are that the '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
See the 'holocaust' scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com
Agreed x 1000.
You’d think that a man who gave up his US citizenship to dodge his tax bill would be seen as a villain, not defended by presidents and congressmen.
"Earl Browder was the most recognizable public figure associated with American Communism... Browder also took part in clandestine activities on behalf of Soviet intelligence in America... " https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Earl_Browder
"Allen Weinstein, the author of The Hunted Wood: Soviet Espionage in America (1999), has argued that "Browder had been an eager and productive participant in a range of Soviet espionage efforts during the 1930s... recruiting from his 'open' Communist cadres a significant number of those who later became prominent NKVD agents and sources within the American government." Browder's second wife, Raissa Berkman, was also an agent. So also was his sister. Golos pointed out that he paid "Browder's sister... a certain amount of money every month." http://spartacus-educational.com/USAbrowder.htm
(1) Why is he so protected?
(2) How does a respectable congress pass a law based solely on the testimony of someone convicted of a crime by another country? No jury in the world would reach a verdict based solely on the word of a convict, without it being substantiated by numerous pieces of other circumstantial and direct evidence.
(3) Even if he paid everyone oodles of money and brought a thousand lawsuits, why would gazillionaire corporations cave in to his demands to ban books, movies, organizations, etc.?
There is something more powerful about Bill Browder than just his pile of money.
It’s not just Browder and his money, he is a member of the tribe and its legions of courtiers (the Clintons, Trump, Obama, etc. etc.)…
(1) Why is he so protected?
(2) How does a respectable congress pass a law based solely on the testimony of someone convicted of a crime by another country? No jury in the world would reach a verdict based solely on the word of a convict, without it being substantiated by numerous pieces of other circumstantial and direct evidence.
(3) Even if he paid everyone oodles of money and brought a thousand lawsuits, why would gazillionaire corporations cave in to his demands to ban books, movies, organizations, etc.?
There is something more powerful about Bill Browder than just his pile of money.
US Congress has an approval rating slightly above that of Al Qaeda and Ted Bundy.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/207579/public-approval-rating-of-the-us-congress/
In fact, most (not all) US lawmakers long ago became a euphemism for incompetence, corruption and lies. So, no–modern US Congress is not respectable by people and numbers reflect that. Hopefully, sometime in the future, some honorable and loyal to their country people will make it there.
(1) Why is he so protected?
(2) How does a respectable congress pass a law based solely on the testimony of someone convicted of a crime by another country? No jury in the world would reach a verdict based solely on the word of a convict, without it being substantiated by numerous pieces of other circumstantial and direct evidence.
(3) Even if he paid everyone oodles of money and brought a thousand lawsuits, why would gazillionaire corporations cave in to his demands to ban books, movies, organizations, etc.?
There is something more powerful about Bill Browder than just his pile of money.
LOL….let me answer your questions.
(1) Jew Privilege
(2) Jew Privilege
(3) Jew Privilege
Browder is a Zionist Bolshevik of the stripe that murdered some 60 million Russians from 1917 to 1957 and as such is not only an enemy of Russia but an even greater enemy of America and is a typical communist who wrecks and destroys countries.
Read THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION, Browder is a poster boy for these thieves and murderers .
You’d think that a man who gave up his US citizenship to dodge his tax bill would be seen as a villain, not defended by presidents and congressmen.
Yeah, you’d think that.
The available congressmen (see Cardin and McCain) are the birds of a feather that flock together with Browder.
Couple of other standard narrative-critical articles on the Magnitsky Affair:
* kovane: Sergei Magnitsky, Bill Browder, Hermitage Capital Management and Wondrous Metamorphoses
* Lucy Komisar: The Man Behind the Magnitsky Act Did Bill Browder’s Tax Troubles in Russia Color Push for Sanctions?
To liberate this USA citizen.
" far the Russia-phobia in the West has robbed people of their ability to see what is right in front of them "
Nothing new, in the 30ties Kennan was unable to make USA ambassador Davies see through Stalin's show trials.
George F. Kennan, ´Memoirs 1925 – 1950’, New York 1967, 1972
The ‘Netherlands Invasion Act’ is a former fact popularized by Noam Chomsky. The Netherlands invasion provisions were quietly repealed because it was too embarrassing and disruptive to US policy. What remains is a prohibition against US assistance to certain criminal investigations. Putin poked at the same neuralgic spot in Helsinki when he proposed reciprocity in mutual legal assistance. The issue is US impunity for war propaganda and coercive interference.
The US government has asserted a specific reservation to the international prohibition of war propaganda (ICCPR Article 20.) And legal experts are chipping away at the nonsense rationale behind the US reservation. The US claims it is defending free speech, so Article 19 and other NGOs propose an important distinction:
. Dumb broke Joe Blow with his bumper sticker that says Make Iran a Parking Lot
. Concerted government and media campaigns advocating war.
Only the latter constitutes illegal war propaganda, which is illegal under conventional international law (UN Charter Article 2(4)), customary international law (E/Conf. 6/C.i/ig of 1948 and other resolutions), and legal precedent (Nuremberg Count 1).
So when Russia gets fed up and decapitates the US regime, Browder will be in the cage at the war crimes tribunal under the Streicher, Fritzsche, Dietrich, and von Weizsaeker Nuremberg precedents.
Very quietly, are you sure ?
I never knew that Chomsky did anything, we knew, or know, am uncertain now, quite well.
(1) Jew Privilege
(2) Jew Privilege
(3) Jew Privilege
Tyrion 2: jilles dykstra’s comments are always so obscure, and so full of suggested reading lists, that I tend to ignore them. Is he, in fact, some sort of neo-Nazi?
I meant instead to point out how his compatriots will likely see his views. I know that was unkind but it seemed a fair response given the thread of conversation.
We can let him declare himself, I suppose.
So Mother Russia was raped, and by Bill Clinton, of all people. Where is the outrage?
#MeToo
Where is the outrage? You ain’t gonna get it from Big Media, who sold out a long time ago. BM has all but ignored the Clinton Administration collusion with Yeltsin in the Russian 1996 election. It was an, er, “inconvenient truth.”
Can someone help me remember the names of those 9 oligarchs?
These are the ones I remember:
1) Anatoly Chubais
2) Browder
3) Boris Berezovsky
4) Mikhail Khodorkovsky
5) Vladimir Gusinsky
Who were the others? Thanks.
Of these 5, Chubais remained in Russia but the others fled. Chubais was the one who was instrumental in starting the loans-for-shares scheme. My understanding is that those who fled are real scum, since Putin offered all oligarchs the chance to keep their money so long as they avoided politics. Most vulture capitalists agreed to this arrangement, but the worst of the Jewish oligarchs were too greedy and lustful to give in. So I have heard, anyway.
If you're going to be an awful bloke can you at least not conform to racist stereotypes?
Either you have not read the Talmud or you’re one who would make the claim that Talmudic Judaism doesn’t exert a negative influence, which is obviously wrong.
If you're going to be an awful bloke can you at least not conform to racist stereotypes?
And yet you’re probably happy to condemn any gentile for noticing what you yourself have noticed.
By the way, do you imagine people hereabouts are repulsed by the word “stereotype”? Stereotypes exist because they reflect some underlying reality or some portion thereof.
Also:
Fixed: Stereotypes often exist because they simplistically reflect some underlying reality or some portion thereof.
For example, there is the stereotype that white people are the most racist in the world; which is practically the opposite of the truth.
Yeah, you'd think that.
Exactly. Ordinarily, Democratic politicians (and many Republican ones too) would call such a man an unpatriotic tax-cheat.
Stuff your “troll” act. You’ve only been around these parts for a few months.
So Mother Russia was raped, and by Bill Clinton, of all people. Where is the outrage?
#MeToo
He never had financial relations with that country.
That didn’t work for Bob Dole, either, when he was pointing out that the Clinton campaign had probably accepted campaign financing from the chinese government.
Jim Comey, board of directors HSBC. Robert Mueller, chief counsel, HSBC.
Since this international-intelligence mafia is untouchable and our congress of whores works for them, I'd say they are more or less doing the same thing to us now.
https://www.hsbc.com/about-hsbc/leadership/stuart-leveyLevey moved to HSBC after convincing Condi Rice that he should head a department within US Treasury to shut down "terror finance," by, in effect, blackmailing international corporations that did business with groups on a hit-list compiled by entities like Foundation for Defense of Democracy, a stridently zionist and virulently anti-Iran organization.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stuart_A._LeveyRecommend Jeff Gates's late-2017 video conversation with Phil Stevenson about Gates' 2008 book, Guilt by Associationhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O64bMDiZct8The result of over 10 years of research, Gates describes the patterns of the "transgenerational criminal gang," mostly but not all Jewish, that is the power controlling US foreign and financial policy.
Browder, and Stuart Levey and the organizations he is networked with, are members of that "transgenerational criminal gang."PS When Levey lest US Department of Treasury for HSBC, he turned over his office to his former law partner, Daniel Cohen.
Cohen's father was former head of the medical board that controlled admissions to US medical schools.I
I don’t get the impression that he’d deny it. Or at least, that he’d be able to point out why he isn’t. I wasn’t intending to be harsh by calling him a “Nazi”. I assume he’d be proud of it.
I meant instead to point out how his compatriots will likely see his views. I know that was unkind but it seemed a fair response given the thread of conversation.
We can let him declare himself, I suppose.
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/139189How Israel and Its Partisans Work to Censor the Internet
http://www.unz.com/article/how-israel-and-its-partisans-work-to-censor-the-internet/?highlight=wikipedia
By the way, do you imagine people hereabouts are repulsed by the word "stereotype"? Stereotypes exist because they reflect some underlying reality or some portion thereof.
Not true. I have absolutely no problem with anyone pointing out that Bill Browder is an anti-Semitic stereotype; because…he is.
No, I used the word “stereotype” because that was exactly the right word to communicate my meaning.
Also:
Fixed: Stereotypes often exist because they simplistically reflect some underlying reality or some portion thereof.
For example, there is the stereotype that white people are the most racist in the world; which is practically the opposite of the truth.
What was that source please? I am about to travel to South Asia and I may need more than one option if I am to view it and show it to friends.
It robbed them of even the most elementary professionalism. Love Russia or hate it, you should still do your job properly, but apparently not. Being a Russian, there isn’t much in Nekrasov’s movie I didn’t know, for I could read the original Russian material about the case.
What struck me the most in that movie was that neither the European self-professed defenders of human rights in Russia nor official investigators in the US thought it necessary to invest in their own translation of Russian documents pertaining to the case relying instead on translations provided by Bill Browder’s office. And Bill Browder faked the document plain and simple. One’d think that if you are investigating a case you, at least, would want to have the original material instead of taking a word of someone with clear conflict of interest.
Nekrasov himself is a good example of how a true professional behaves. He did start his work with a preconceived idea of the Russian officials’ guilt but he changed his mind when confronted with the actual facts. But, apparently, as far as Russia is concerned, the West is incapable of even the most elementary investigation.
Western Putin haters just bought in to all of Browder's BS---and when confronted with contrary info they basically stick their heads in the sand and double down.
That’s interesting. Browder, as despicable as he may be, is a cog in a machine. Starting under Reagan, we aimed to outspend the Soviets, ruining them financially while Goldman Sachs and company set up to monopolize assets. Meanwhile, the life expectancy of an ordinary citizen dropped to 45. The shares given to factory workers so that they could participate in the new capitalism were sold for a meal.
Since this international-intelligence mafia is untouchable and our congress of whores works for them, I’d say they are more or less doing the same thing to us now.
If you're going to be an awful bloke can you at least not conform to racist stereotypes?
There aren’t any decent jews
Bill Browder is just a mega-thief, one of many. Collectively, they are a danger to the mankind, as their greed leads us all to WWIII. However, equating the “world” with “mankind” is presumptuous.
Phil, by all means move to Russia. You love it so. And, of course, you’ll be much closer to Putin’s balls.
Phil, by all means move to Russia. You love it so. And, of course, you'll be much closer to Putin's balls.
Dude, you need to pay more attention to how you express yourself. Otherwise, people might get the wrong impression about you.
A: Both of them.
The War Party is a legitimate 3rd party consisting of both Democrats and Republicans, with Republicans who represent the interest of the MIC, and big business in general, comprising a majority of the total number.
Hmmm. The USA has its whistleblowers, too. Maybe Russia (and other civilized countries) should impose their own sanctions on all American officials in any way involved with the persecution of Chelsea Clinton, Edward Snowden, Julian Assange and others.
Although the existing US sanctions are a dead letter, since they will not get their hands on the people they are trying to harm, they still give the world a wholly misleading impression.
The sanctions insidiously suggest to the people and governments of the world that the US government is somehow entitled to decide what is legal and what is illegal everywhere - not just within its own jurisdiction - and moreover that it has the power to be prosecutor, judge, jury and executioner against any of the world's citizens.
That is wrong, illegal, immoral, and unconscionable, and should not be tolerated.
Wrong “Chelsea,” I think. As far as I know, no one is persecuting the First Daughter of the Clinton Crime Family … more’s the pity.
So Mother Russia was raped, and by Bill Clinton, of all people. Where is the outrage?
#MeToo
Billy-Bob to Russia: “You better get some ice on that.”
Hmmm. The USA has its whistleblowers, too. Maybe Russia (and other civilized countries) should impose their own sanctions on all American officials in any way involved with the persecution of Chelsea Clinton, Edward Snowden, Julian Assange and others.
Although the existing US sanctions are a dead letter, since they will not get their hands on the people they are trying to harm, they still give the world a wholly misleading impression.
The sanctions insidiously suggest to the people and governments of the world that the US government is somehow entitled to decide what is legal and what is illegal everywhere - not just within its own jurisdiction - and moreover that it has the power to be prosecutor, judge, jury and executioner against any of the world's citizens.
That is wrong, illegal, immoral, and unconscionable, and should not be tolerated.
It’s not wrong in the eyes of Internationalist Zionist Jews who do not accept or recognize sovereign nations and national borders.
You do protest too much, Tyrion 2: https://countercurrents.org/2018/07/05/israel-is-arming-neo-nazis-in-ukraine/
“Israeli arms are being sent to a heavily armed neo-Nazi militia in Ukraine … The fact that Israeli arms are going to Ukrainian neo-Nazis is supported by Azov’s own online propaganda.
The rifles are produced under license from Israel Weapon Industries, and as such would have been authorized by the Israeli government.
IWI markets the Tavor as the “primary weapon” of the Israeli special forces. It has been used in recent massacres of unarmed Palestinians in Gaza.
Fort, the Ukranian state-owned arms company that produces the rifles under license, has a page about the Tavoron its website. The Israel Weapon Industries logo also appears on its website, including on the “Our Partners” page.”
(1) Jew Privilege
(2) Jew Privilege
(3) Jew Privilege
There.....in case anyone doesn't know.
I agree. It’s obvious. What else could it possibly be?
(((William Browder)))’s grandfather (((Earl Browder))) was the head Commie here in America during the 30′s and 40′s. Pure scum both of them.
Anyway, as usual when they are not a flood, checked to see if somebody else already said it.
BTW, had long (well, from some years) ago read of Browder's looting and the Mag. Act, so *agree* with all of the other commentors making negative comments about the greedy and corrupt creep.
Dr. Giraldi raises more than I had read before, as do some other commentors.
The docu. sounds great, probably to watch in summer hol.
Bill Browder’s grandpa was an American First Communist and Browder’s Jewish grandma came to the US from Russia. Both elders were accused of spying for the USSR.
“Earl Browder was the most recognizable public figure associated with American Communism… Browder also took part in clandestine activities on behalf of Soviet intelligence in America… ” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Earl_Browder
“Allen Weinstein, the author of The Hunted Wood: Soviet Espionage in America (1999), has argued that “Browder had been an eager and productive participant in a range of Soviet espionage efforts during the 1930s… recruiting from his ‘open’ Communist cadres a significant number of those who later became prominent NKVD agents and sources within the American government.” Browder’s second wife, Raissa Berkman, was also an agent. So also was his sister. Golos pointed out that he paid “Browder’s sister… a certain amount of money every month.” http://spartacus-educational.com/USAbrowder.htm
Yeah, you'd think that.
Honest congressmen would try to avoid any association with the crook.
The available congressmen (see Cardin and McCain) are the birds of a feather that flock together with Browder.
2) Browder
3) Boris Berezovsky
4) Mikhail Khodorkovsky
5) Vladimir GusinskyWho were the others? Thanks.Of these 5, Chubais remained in Russia but the others fled. Chubais was the one who was instrumental in starting the loans-for-shares scheme. My understanding is that those who fled are real scum, since Putin offered all oligarchs the chance to keep their money so long as they avoided politics. Most vulture capitalists agreed to this arrangement, but the worst of the Jewish oligarchs were too greedy and lustful to give in. So I have heard, anyway.
If I’m not mistaken, Mikhail Khodorkovsky was tried, convicted and spent several years in a Russian prison, being released early by Vladimir Putin releasing him prior to him completing his full sentence. Last I heard he was living in the country of Georgia.
The US government has asserted a specific reservation to the international prohibition of war propaganda (ICCPR Article 20.) And legal experts are chipping away at the nonsense rationale behind the US reservation. The US claims it is defending free speech, so Article 19 and other NGOs propose an important distinction:
. Dumb broke Joe Blow with his bumper sticker that says Make Iran a Parking Lot
. Concerted government and media campaigns advocating war.
Only the latter constitutes illegal war propaganda, which is illegal under conventional international law (UN Charter Article 2(4)), customary international law (E/Conf. 6/C.i/ig of 1948 and other resolutions), and legal precedent (Nuremberg Count 1).
So when Russia gets fed up and decapitates the US regime, Browder will be in the cage at the war crimes tribunal under the Streicher, Fritzsche, Dietrich, and von Weizsaeker Nuremberg precedents.
” Netherlands invasion provisions were quietly repealed ”
Very quietly, are you sure ?
I never knew that Chomsky did anything, we knew, or know, am uncertain now, quite well.
It’s my understanding that Bill & Hillary also managed to divert to their own use, several million dollars of emergency relief funds following the earthquake that destroyed much of Haiti several years ago.
A special thanks should be made to Robin and S2S for distributing this film. The video is almost at 13K as of this posting. We all have to work together in order to reveal the truth. Perhaps we will benefit in the end, but that is to be determined yet. Nontheless, we must try!
Thanks for the encouragement, but the H/T goes to you, tac! (How did you first ‘encounter’ the film?) My enlightenment … the film, Krainer’s book, etc., etc., … has been from journalist/radio host Lee Stranahan. While there have been a number of writers telling the Browder story, Lee is the only one proposing action to counter the anti-Russian, anti-Trump, ANTI-PEACE propaganda. Follow @stranahan to stay current, and you don’t have to be on twitter yourself to read his tweets.
Sure, Browder is propped by the Deep State, but the fact he’s so clearly lying makes the whole house of cards vulnerable. I’ve posted links to his 2015 deposition, comment #161 under Shamir’s “The Untouchable Mr. Browder?” Had any US Senators seen this when they voted not to let Browder be questioned by Russia? Shifty-eyed, sweating, teeth-gnashing sociopath Browder, knowing nothing about nothing, making accusations based on nothing. His point was NOT to win his lawsuits, only to create anti-Russian buzz in the press. Nobody noticed when he lost in court. He was winning the propaganda war.
One criticism I have for most Unz commenters. They post to get some sort of validation of their own opinons, but never have any useful idea of real world action. Many even moan and whine about how hopeless the situation is, how US is doomed, etc. With that attitude, it is. Another batch are mired in left-right blame games, or denigrating some other race or religion. Sad.
#Browdergate is an opportunity to expose not only a criminal vulture-capitalist, but also the Deep State operation using him and his Magnitsky Act to heighten tension between US and Russia in order to legitimize the war and defense industry. This opportunity shouldn’t be let slip away.
Full research links to primary sources here – https://populist.tv/2018/01/20/bill-browder-links-and-resources-to-understand-controversy/
Phil, by all means move to Russia. You love it so. And, of course, you'll be much closer to Putin's balls.
Crimson2, what is wrong with you? You are seemingly upset with the honest investigative reporting on the malicious activities committed by a crook Bill Browder.
there was an assassination of an American businessman in Moscow in 1996, Paul Tatum. He had a fallen out with his ex business partner, Umar Dzhabrailov who was from Chechnya. Dzhabrailov is now a highly placed Russian politician with very close connections to Putin.
Wonder how Browder escaped such a fate in the mafia Moscow of that era?
Why would I care what a bunch of white supremacist morons and conspiracy theorists think of me?
Phil isn’t honest. Or smart.
Perhaps, you need to ask yourself, Crimson2, what exactly makes you hate Philip Giraldi."In 2005 Giraldi wrote that the Italian Niger/yellowcake documents claiming an Iraqi interest in purchasing uranium from Niger were forgeries created by former CIA officers and Michael Ledeen. Giraldi also wrote that officials in the Office of Special Plans working for Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Douglas Feith had forged the "Habbush letter" allegedly written by Saddam Hussein's intelligence director regarding shipping the uranium.In 2009 Giraldi wrote that unnamed intelligence sources had told him that a document published by The Times, which allegedly described an Iranian plan to experiment on a "neutron initiator" for an atomic weapon, was in fact a fabrication, which Giraldi speculated was created by the State of Israel. He claimed that Rupert Murdoch publications regularly published false intelligence from the Israeli and sometimes the British government. Further disclosures by The Times undermined the document's veracity.In August, 2010 Giraldi wrote that unnamed "sources in the counterintelligence community" had told him that agents of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency were posing as American intelligence agents and visiting Arabs and Muslims in New York and New Jersey. This was allegedly done to help agents gain information about Iran, which they believed would not be forthcoming to known Israeli agents. The Israeli embassy, the United States Department of Justice, and Giraldi all declined to comment for an article on the allegations in the biweekly New York Arab-community newspaper Aramica."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philip_Giraldi
Stuart Levey, Chief Legal Officer, HSBC Holdings
https://www.hsbc.com/about-hsbc/leadership/stuart-levey
Levey moved to HSBC after convincing Condi Rice that he should head a department within US Treasury to shut down “terror finance,” by, in effect, blackmailing international corporations that did business with groups on a hit-list compiled by entities like Foundation for Defense of Democracy, a stridently zionist and virulently anti-Iran organization.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stuart_A._Levey
Recommend Jeff Gates’s late-2017 video conversation with Phil Stevenson about Gates’ 2008 book, Guilt by Association
The result of over 10 years of research, Gates describes the patterns of the “transgenerational criminal gang,” mostly but not all Jewish, that is the power controlling US foreign and financial policy.
Browder, and Stuart Levey and the organizations he is networked with, are members of that “transgenerational criminal gang.”
PS When Levey lest US Department of Treasury for HSBC, he turned over his office to his former law partner, Daniel Cohen.
Cohen’s father was former head of the medical board that controlled admissions to US medical schools.
I
Is the corrupt mad witch a Republican? News to me.
The available congressmen (see Cardin and McCain) are the birds of a feather that flock together with Browder.
Remember the American definition of an honest politician: it’s the politician who, once bought, stays bought.
2) Browder
3) Boris Berezovsky
4) Mikhail Khodorkovsky
5) Vladimir GusinskyWho were the others? Thanks.Of these 5, Chubais remained in Russia but the others fled. Chubais was the one who was instrumental in starting the loans-for-shares scheme. My understanding is that those who fled are real scum, since Putin offered all oligarchs the chance to keep their money so long as they avoided politics. Most vulture capitalists agreed to this arrangement, but the worst of the Jewish oligarchs were too greedy and lustful to give in. So I have heard, anyway.
look up Semibankirschina, and there you can see seven of them, getting you to eight with Browder.
The Israelis ‘target’ enemies of their country, why can’t we. Just sayin’. (Wink)
Philip Giraldi enjoys the respect of many honest and highly intelligent people. Giraldi proved his courage and competence by his patriotic defense of the US interests.
Perhaps, you need to ask yourself, Crimson2, what exactly makes you hate Philip Giraldi.
“In 2005 Giraldi wrote that the Italian Niger/yellowcake documents claiming an Iraqi interest in purchasing uranium from Niger were forgeries created by former CIA officers and Michael Ledeen. Giraldi also wrote that officials in the Office of Special Plans working for Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Douglas Feith had forged the “Habbush letter” allegedly written by Saddam Hussein’s intelligence director regarding shipping the uranium.
In 2009 Giraldi wrote that unnamed intelligence sources had told him that a document published by The Times, which allegedly described an Iranian plan to experiment on a “neutron initiator” for an atomic weapon, was in fact a fabrication, which Giraldi speculated was created by the State of Israel. He claimed that Rupert Murdoch publications regularly published false intelligence from the Israeli and sometimes the British government. Further disclosures by The Times undermined the document’s veracity.
In August, 2010 Giraldi wrote that unnamed “sources in the counterintelligence community” had told him that agents of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency were posing as American intelligence agents and visiting Arabs and Muslims in New York and New Jersey. This was allegedly done to help agents gain information about Iran, which they believed would not be forthcoming to known Israeli agents. The Israeli embassy, the United States Department of Justice, and Giraldi all declined to comment for an article on the allegations in the biweekly New York Arab-community newspaper Aramica.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philip_Giraldi
Hmmm. The USA has its whistleblowers, too. Maybe Russia (and other civilized countries) should impose their own sanctions on all American officials in any way involved with the persecution of Chelsea Clinton, Edward Snowden, Julian Assange and others.
Although the existing US sanctions are a dead letter, since they will not get their hands on the people they are trying to harm, they still give the world a wholly misleading impression.
The sanctions insidiously suggest to the people and governments of the world that the US government is somehow entitled to decide what is legal and what is illegal everywhere - not just within its own jurisdiction - and moreover that it has the power to be prosecutor, judge, jury and executioner against any of the world's citizens.
That is wrong, illegal, immoral, and unconscionable, and should not be tolerated.
There is so much to understand in the movie, it would be very useful to have a full text transcript..
One very well known whistle blower, Julian Assange, a person who helped the whole world to understand that national governments are controlled by world wide organized criminal organizations. is so important to silence Julian that private armies and corporate interest in Ecuador have invested billions to over throw the previous government. First order of business to extrude Julian from the Ecuador embassy in London and to silence him.
Secondly, an investigation is needed to expose how criminal elements have doctored their business affairs to make fraud into legitimate business.
National governments, their people and honest business enterprises can claim victim status.
Copyright, banking, tax, patent laws, regime change and war have made it impossible to prosecute
global criminal activity.
Perhaps, you need to ask yourself, Crimson2, what exactly makes you hate Philip Giraldi."In 2005 Giraldi wrote that the Italian Niger/yellowcake documents claiming an Iraqi interest in purchasing uranium from Niger were forgeries created by former CIA officers and Michael Ledeen. Giraldi also wrote that officials in the Office of Special Plans working for Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Douglas Feith had forged the "Habbush letter" allegedly written by Saddam Hussein's intelligence director regarding shipping the uranium.In 2009 Giraldi wrote that unnamed intelligence sources had told him that a document published by The Times, which allegedly described an Iranian plan to experiment on a "neutron initiator" for an atomic weapon, was in fact a fabrication, which Giraldi speculated was created by the State of Israel. He claimed that Rupert Murdoch publications regularly published false intelligence from the Israeli and sometimes the British government. Further disclosures by The Times undermined the document's veracity.In August, 2010 Giraldi wrote that unnamed "sources in the counterintelligence community" had told him that agents of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency were posing as American intelligence agents and visiting Arabs and Muslims in New York and New Jersey. This was allegedly done to help agents gain information about Iran, which they believed would not be forthcoming to known Israeli agents. The Israeli embassy, the United States Department of Justice, and Giraldi all declined to comment for an article on the allegations in the biweekly New York Arab-community newspaper Aramica."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philip_Giraldi
If you list all false claims by Western MSM and forgeries published by them as “evidence”, no server would be big enough to hold this list. Yes, Mr. Giraldi debunked some false claims, but those constitute maybe 0.1% of the total.
How many Americans had enough fortitude, integrity and courage to debunk even this 0.1%? Phil Giraldi certainly has it–that is why I respect him profoundly, despite not always agreeing with him.
You are right in this. Maybe 5% of Americans understand what are lies and what is the truth. Fewer than 1% of journalists dare to speak the truth publicly. Mr. Giraldi is certainly one of those, so he deserves the respect.
https://twitter.com/hashtag/browdergate?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Ehashtag
"Bill Browder not only funded Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign but he also RENOUNCED his American citizenship to avoid paying taxes"
Bradley “Chelsea” Manning, I’m assuming …
Perhaps, you need to ask yourself, Crimson2, what exactly makes you hate Philip Giraldi."In 2005 Giraldi wrote that the Italian Niger/yellowcake documents claiming an Iraqi interest in purchasing uranium from Niger were forgeries created by former CIA officers and Michael Ledeen. Giraldi also wrote that officials in the Office of Special Plans working for Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Douglas Feith had forged the "Habbush letter" allegedly written by Saddam Hussein's intelligence director regarding shipping the uranium.In 2009 Giraldi wrote that unnamed intelligence sources had told him that a document published by The Times, which allegedly described an Iranian plan to experiment on a "neutron initiator" for an atomic weapon, was in fact a fabrication, which Giraldi speculated was created by the State of Israel. He claimed that Rupert Murdoch publications regularly published false intelligence from the Israeli and sometimes the British government. Further disclosures by The Times undermined the document's veracity.In August, 2010 Giraldi wrote that unnamed "sources in the counterintelligence community" had told him that agents of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency were posing as American intelligence agents and visiting Arabs and Muslims in New York and New Jersey. This was allegedly done to help agents gain information about Iran, which they believed would not be forthcoming to known Israeli agents. The Israeli embassy, the United States Department of Justice, and Giraldi all declined to comment for an article on the allegations in the biweekly New York Arab-community newspaper Aramica."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philip_Giraldi
The very same Michael “Faster, Please” Ledeen who tried his damndest in the 2003 pages of National Review to get the U.S. to invade Iran as well? Thus is the loop closed. Thank you, Mr. Giraldi.
#BrowderGate … from those in the 5%
https://twitter.com/hashtag/browdergate?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Ehashtag
“Bill Browder not only funded Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign but he also RENOUNCED his American citizenship to avoid paying taxes”
I meant instead to point out how his compatriots will likely see his views. I know that was unkind but it seemed a fair response given the thread of conversation.
We can let him declare himself, I suppose.
Oh my, the absolute shrillness of your low IQ arguments reveal how desperate & panicked you have become.
We are so onto you clowns:
Zionist Wikipedia Editing Course
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/139189
How Israel and Its Partisans Work to Censor the Internet
http://www.unz.com/article/how-israel-and-its-partisans-work-to-censor-the-internet/?highlight=wikipedia
(1) Why is he so protected?
(2) How does a respectable congress pass a law based solely on the testimony of someone convicted of a crime by another country? No jury in the world would reach a verdict based solely on the word of a convict, without it being substantiated by numerous pieces of other circumstantial and direct evidence.
(3) Even if he paid everyone oodles of money and brought a thousand lawsuits, why would gazillionaire corporations cave in to his demands to ban books, movies, organizations, etc.?
There is something more powerful about Bill Browder than just his pile of money.
Wasted some minutes with the deplorable attempt at docudrama linked in the article.
The real reason Browder hates it is because it is a bad movie. It probably should never be shown again because it is overacted and slow moving as hell. Browder should be… excoriated for being… homely and boring looking! Money fixes everything but that.
Ok, I may go and watch the end to find out if there is some gem hiding there but doubt there is. A little of that inside prison stuff goes a long way, (like the shot of sewage backing up through the floor the rotton behavior of the cellmates and so on…) if they go there they shouldn’t expect the Waldorf ya know!
Also, if Magnisky had any sense he would sign the thing and get out. Torture always works! Just not for good info. according to some of the experts that seem to know.
From these two scum bags you can see that the American ruling class is an Anglo Zionist project that must be destroyed.
The World spins around the axis of Jewish Neurosis.
I still think Russia’s anti-gay stance is what really drives the left completely around the bend. Putin wasn’t utterly hated in 2012; now he is. So Browder can’t be the reason. Although he stands to benefit by stoking the flames.
The available congressmen (see Cardin and McCain) are the birds of a feather that flock together with Browder.
Maybe this is the right moment for John McCain to begin worrying about standing trial in Viet Nam for assault, battery, malicious destruction of property, and other crimes.
Browder belongs in the gulag.
Also:
Fixed: Stereotypes often exist because they simplistically reflect some underlying reality or some portion thereof.
For example, there is the stereotype that white people are the most racist in the world; which is practically the opposite of the truth.
To the extent that this stereotype exists, it’s testimony to the power of mass-media propaganda, which is more powerful to most people than their own experience.
Sure, Browder is propped by the Deep State, but the fact he's so clearly lying makes the whole house of cards vulnerable. I've posted links to his 2015 deposition, comment #161 under Shamir's "The Untouchable Mr. Browder?" Had any US Senators seen this when they voted not to let Browder be questioned by Russia? Shifty-eyed, sweating, teeth-gnashing sociopath Browder, knowing nothing about nothing, making accusations based on nothing. His point was NOT to win his lawsuits, only to create anti-Russian buzz in the press. Nobody noticed when he lost in court. He was winning the propaganda war.
One criticism I have for most Unz commenters. They post to get some sort of validation of their own opinons, but never have any useful idea of real world action. Many even moan and whine about how hopeless the situation is, how US is doomed, etc. With that attitude, it is. Another batch are mired in left-right blame games, or denigrating some other race or religion. Sad.
#Browdergate is an opportunity to expose not only a criminal vulture-capitalist, but also the Deep State operation using him and his Magnitsky Act to heighten tension between US and Russia in order to legitimize the war and defense industry. This opportunity shouldn't be let slip away.
Full research links to primary sources here - https://populist.tv/2018/01/20/bill-browder-links-and-resources-to-understand-controversy/
Since our traditional enemies are watching and listening at all times, it would not be wise to say. For instance, our traditional friend on this very thread asks a similar question: ie: WHERE a poster found a link for this documentary–other than this site, as it was reveled. To which I strongly suggest not to reveal sources and methods, otherwise one provides easy access to source material for the traditional enemy.
The best way that I can answer your question is: by research, sometimes as a result of seeking answers, other times by pure coincidence. I hope that I have provided enough original and verifiable source material in my postings here thus far to let the presentations speak for themselves. Ultimately, if one is seriously concerned about finding the truth, one must do research. We should all be skeptical of one another, but that should not stop anyone from confirming/refuting anything presented on any forum. That being said, I try to do my best–in the very limited free time that I possess–merely to make a contribution to the overall effort needed to fight these many imbalances we’ve been faced against.
Please join the effort if you are inclined to do so–as no-one can save us except the contributions of those involved in the endeavor aligned by similar beliefs. That is the best answer I can provide you. As always, feel free to check my sources. I may not always be right, but my intent is to always strive to be right and principled.
The real reason Browder hates it is because it is a bad movie. It probably should never be shown again because it is overacted and slow moving as hell. Browder should be... excoriated for being... homely and boring looking! Money fixes everything but that.
Ok, I may go and watch the end to find out if there is some gem hiding there but doubt there is. A little of that inside prison stuff goes a long way, (like the shot of sewage backing up through the floor the rotton behavior of the cellmates and so on…) if they go there they shouldn't expect the Waldorf ya know!
Also, if Magnisky had any sense he would sign the thing and get out. Torture always works! Just not for good info. according to some of the experts that seem to know.
You really need to watch the whole thing. The fragments of “docu-drama” at the beginning are there to illustrate the false story told by Browder which the rest of the movie goes on to refute. If you stopped there you will have a completely wrong idea of what it’s all about.
Congratulations. I was going to point out that the one thing missing from Dr. Giraldi’s (as usual) very interesting was a statement of just how the creep Browder was so well-placed to participate in the rape of the USSR’s economic patrimony (well, I know they say ‘Mother Russia’, but ‘matrimony’ doesn’t seem to work in that sense).
Anyway, as usual when they are not a flood, checked to see if somebody else already said it.
BTW, had long (well, from some years) ago read of Browder’s looting and the Mag. Act, so *agree* with all of the other commentors making negative comments about the greedy and corrupt creep.
Dr. Giraldi raises more than I had read before, as do some other commentors.
The docu. sounds great, probably to watch in summer hol.
any jew billionaire with their stolen money is an enemy to humanity.
in the 90′s browder and other wall st jews like larry sumners looted Russia for hundreds of billions practicing for the biggest heist in US around 2006 for trillions with bailouts. how the POS people in power allow these demons from hell to walk among us is unbelievable. Andrew Jackson would have killed them all. Jackson the best and only real president US ever had
Now the documentary has been removed from Bitchute.
“This video has been blocked for breaching the site community guidelines, and is currently unavailable.”
Yes, but the copy embedded in Phil's article still works. I'm guessing THANK YOU to Ron Unz is in order, who has somehow made this possible.
Maybe the internet is freer in Russia than it is in America?
Yes, I saw this slime ‘McFoul’ defend Browder last night, it might have been MSNBC (lol). Good for Putin to go after him and for Trump for agreeing to it before he had to retreat under the onslaught of the owned press.
From these two scum bags you can see that the American ruling class is an Anglo Zionist project that must be destroyed.
McCain should only be worrying about meeting his maker who is going to send him to an eternal inferno.
OTOH, he seems to have been a big traitor when he was in the Hanoi Hilton, making broadcasts to the other USA prisoners there.
Also, failed raids, incerating others on his own deck. That is is his true service record.
Yes, but the copy embedded in Phil’s article still works. I’m guessing THANK YOU to Ron Unz is in order, who has somehow made this possible.
THE MAGNITSKY ACT - BEHIND THE SCENES
https://vimeo.com/281295276
A kinda crazed girl said to Steve Scully that since Cspan had hosted Browder many times, Cspan's and his own "intellectual integrity" were on the line if they did not screen The Magnitsky Act video.Scully acted incredulous, like, geez, how can you say that, and where did you see that?The girl siad she saw it on Unz.com, Scully said, Hold on so producer can get info from you -- he sounded really sincere.A few minutes later Scully said producer found mention of the film in a 2015 Foreign Policy site article, and that it had been banned.So now there is a kind of paper trail.What are chances Cspan will follow thru and show the Magnitsky Act video to its audience?
I have to add, and to avoid Yiddish word order (like the dominant ‘See also’ on Wikipaedia, should be ‘Also see：’, and anybody who has read much in US English, as I have, will notice that that influence has been strong and made your language uglier and uglier.
Of course, from Yiddish power in NY.
Philip Giraldi’s embedded video is still working for me – but, then, I’m in Санкт-Петербург, at the moment.
Maybe the internet is freer in Russia than it is in America?
McCain appears to have brain cancer, sure, would not be wishing it on anyone.
OTOH, he seems to have been a big traitor when he was in the Hanoi Hilton, making broadcasts to the other USA prisoners there.
Also, failed raids, incerating others on his own deck. That is is his true service record.
What an idiot.
Gotta love Brother N’s compilations! He’s giving Mueller a very positive spin, but either way, Browder’s going down.
Will Mueller/Putin Investigate Browder?
“Alongside the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), Browder abundantly finances the work of a young lawyer, Alexeï Navalny. Thanks to the help of US ambassador Michael McFaul, the young man pursued his studies in the USA at Yale in 2010. He created an Anti-Corruption Foundation in order to promote Browden’s version and accuse Putin’s administration. ...
Thereafter, William Browder engaged an ex-agent of MI6 in Moscow (1990-93), Christopher Steele, and the ex-US ambassador to Moscow (2012-14), Michael McFaul. It so happens that it was Christopher Steele who, in 2006 – while he was with MI6 – accused President Vladimir Putin of having ordered the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko with Polonium. In 2016, he also worked – freelance this time – for the US Democratic Party. That was when he wrote the famous dossier accusing candidate Donald Trump of being under the threat of blackmail by the Russian secret services; an unwarranted charge which has just resurfaced after the bilateral Summit in Helsinki. We find Steele once again, in 2018, involved in the Novitchok poisoning of Sergueï Skripal – as a «consultant» for MI6, he, of course, accused the inevitable Vladimir Putin.”
--- The article mentions several more names:
"Not only did Chaika ask to question British subjects William Browder and Christopher Steele if they should travel in the United States, but also ambassador Michael McFaul, lawyer Jonathan Winer, researcher David J. Kramer, and finally, agent Todd Hyman.
Jonathan Winer was in charge of the Lockerbie dossier at the State Department during the 1990’s. He is a personal friend of Christopher Steele, and transmitted his reports to the neo-conservatives for a decade."
Video is Deleted. Again. To protect criminality of the usual gangs.
Yes, but the copy embedded in Phil's article still works. I'm guessing THANK YOU to Ron Unz is in order, who has somehow made this possible.
It is also available on vimeo:
THE MAGNITSKY ACT – BEHIND THE SCENES
I would definitely wish it on him, and worse. The amount of death and sufferings he has caused here and abroad is deserving of a much worse fate prolonged over a longer duration. It is a shame that there is no afterlife as death is the ultimate get-out-of-jail-free card.
Thanks Robin, Mr Giraldi!
Extremely important to continue to expose this fraud and crook.
I watched a portion of his appearance before the Senate in 2017 (about as much as I could stand!)
Browder buys senators and it was immediately apparent as to which senators were bought and paid for.
These are the same as the senators from AIPAC.
THE MAGNITSKY ACT - BEHIND THE SCENES
https://vimeo.com/281295276
Readers – Browder and company have been blocking access to the documentary but we are working to keep access open through other copies discoverable on the internet. We will keep moderating the accessibility over the next several days. Good to know we have hit the target and are hurting him. Hopefully some folks in Congress, the Justice Department or White House will take notice!
We will keep restoring the link after he deletes it!
Have YOU noticed that the closed Zionist jews are fighting for the interest of racist jewish entity, this time they are behind an illiterate Zionist president Trump, who have promised them to deliver them better than anyone else. That’s why these Zionist closet jews are making propaganda and painting him as a grand strategist, against deep state, who is interested in ‘peace’ and wants to bring a multipolar world. (a lie)
THESE LIARS MUST BE EXPOSED ALL OVER THE WORLD.
This time Michael Klare, whose thesis since 9/11 was mainly TO HIDE Israel’s hands in 9/11 and the wars waged against Muslims and their countries using CIA/Mossad/MI6 trainted terrorists, Al Qaeda, ISIS to mentioned a few, to benefit the racist shitty entity, was misleading the public, like Noam Chomsky Inc. including Amy Goodman, telling the public that it is ONLY FOR OIL. Now, we know they were lying to YOU.
Now, the same Zionist closet crowd including Michael Klare came in with another laughable thesis. He is painting the criminal Jewish Mafia servant a multipolar president for a peaceful world, telling dummies that Trump is working towards “Sino-Russian tripolor” model to bring ‘peace’ and tells nothing about Israel and zionisg project.
He writes:
[However ironic it might seem, this is, of course, the gist of the Sino-Russian tripolar model as embraced and embellished by Donald Trump. It envisions a world of constant military and economic contention among three regional power centers, generating crises of various sorts, but not outright war.]
https://original.antiwar.com/Michael_Klare/2018/07/24/trumps-grand-strategy/
This piece is printed at the USG FRONT called ‘antiwar’, where piece by Trita Parsi a CIA asset, and Raymond can be found, where he is painting Jewish Mafia servant as champion for peace.
On the other hand, other NON Zionist analysts differently. They are telling us that 9/11 staged by US/Israel to go after 7 countries in five years where its detail can be found in “A Clean Break”, Oded Yinon, New Middle East, and WORLD GOVERNMNENT.
Muriel Mirak-Weissbach write:
Behind the New Threats to Iran
he cancellation of US participation in the Iranian nuclear deal and the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital were the stepping-stones towards subsequent threats of “CONSEQUENCES…” twittered by the rowdy US President. Whether Trump intends to start a war or to attempt regime-change, the intention is to shift the kaleidoscope of geopolitical relations once again, with the aim of establishing Israel as the regional hegemon.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/behind-the-new-threats-to-iran/5648472
There was never any doubt that Iran was the enemy. Neocon John Bolton was explicit. The former US ambassador to the UN said on December 31, 2008 that the Gaza campaign was a stepping-stone toward war against the Islamic Republic. FOX news quoted him saying:
“I don’t think there’s anything at this point standing between Iran and nuclear weapons other than the possibility of the use of military force possibly by the United States, possibly by Israel.” He added: “So while our focus obviously is on Gaza now, this could turn out to be a much larger conflict. We’re looking at potentially a multi-front war.”
Of course these Zionists who usually pose as phony ‘left’, phony ‘progressives’, proven that are NOTHING BUT ZIONIST JEWS.
The following video “A jew a the pinnacle of world power” tells it all and show how the Zionist Jews design, ratify by occupied Congress, signed by the Zionist servants at the white house and implement and FORCED by the Foreign Agents Foundation for Defense of Democracies, ISRAEL NET, AGAINST GOVERNMENTS THAT REFUSED TO BOW AGAINST THE CRIMINAL JEWISH POWER, thus these criminal jews destabilize these countries, destroy their economies to kill their population.
The following video is very important to know that these laws, illegally, made in a foreign country, USA, to bring down other nations sacrificing American treasure, military strengh, blood for the benefit of a criminal Tribe controlling a criminal and obedient ‘president’ to deliver for them, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, ….
https://richardedmondson.net/2014/03/20/a-jew-at-the-pinnacle-of-world-power/
What struck me the most in that movie was that neither the European self-professed defenders of human rights in Russia nor official investigators in the US thought it necessary to invest in their own translation of Russian documents pertaining to the case relying instead on translations provided by Bill Browder's office. And Bill Browder faked the document plain and simple. One'd think that if you are investigating a case you, at least, would want to have the original material instead of taking a word of someone with clear conflict of interest.
Nekrasov himself is a good example of how a true professional behaves. He did start his work with a preconceived idea of the Russian officials' guilt but he changed his mind when confronted with the actual facts. But, apparently, as far as Russia is concerned, the West is incapable of even the most elementary investigation.
I agree totally.
Western Putin haters just bought in to all of Browder’s BS—and when confronted with contrary info they basically stick their heads in the sand and double down.
Will Mueller/Putin Investigate Browder?
A well-deserved thrashing of Fifth Column in Russia: http://www.voltairenet.org/article202140.html
“Alongside the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), Browder abundantly finances the work of a young lawyer, Alexeï Navalny. Thanks to the help of US ambassador Michael McFaul, the young man pursued his studies in the USA at Yale in 2010. He created an Anti-Corruption Foundation in order to promote Browden’s version and accuse Putin’s administration. …
Thereafter, William Browder engaged an ex-agent of MI6 in Moscow (1990-93), Christopher Steele, and the ex-US ambassador to Moscow (2012-14), Michael McFaul. It so happens that it was Christopher Steele who, in 2006 – while he was with MI6 – accused President Vladimir Putin of having ordered the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko with Polonium. In 2016, he also worked – freelance this time – for the US Democratic Party. That was when he wrote the famous dossier accusing candidate Donald Trump of being under the threat of blackmail by the Russian secret services; an unwarranted charge which has just resurfaced after the bilateral Summit in Helsinki. We find Steele once again, in 2018, involved in the Novitchok poisoning of Sergueï Skripal – as a «consultant» for MI6, he, of course, accused the inevitable Vladimir Putin.”
— The article mentions several more names:
“Not only did Chaika ask to question British subjects William Browder and Christopher Steele if they should travel in the United States, but also ambassador Michael McFaul, lawyer Jonathan Winer, researcher David J. Kramer, and finally, agent Todd Hyman.
Jonathan Winer was in charge of the Lockerbie dossier at the State Department during the 1990’s. He is a personal friend of Christopher Steele, and transmitted his reports to the neo-conservatives for a decade.”
This disgusting parasite should just be dropped off on the streets of Moscow and handed over to ordinary people like the terrorist in the first “Iron Man” and tell them “he’s all yours.” I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t be very popular.
Yes, but the copy embedded in Phil's article still works. I'm guessing THANK YOU to Ron Unz is in order, who has somehow made this possible.
Someone mentioned the Unz website on Cspan a few days ago.
A kinda crazed girl said to Steve Scully that since Cspan had hosted Browder many times, Cspan’s and his own “intellectual integrity” were on the line if they did not screen The Magnitsky Act video.
Scully acted incredulous, like, geez, how can you say that, and where did you see that?
The girl siad she saw it on Unz.com,
Scully said, Hold on so producer can get info from you — he sounded really sincere.
A few minutes later Scully said producer found mention of the film in a 2015 Foreign Policy site article, and that it had been banned.
So now there is a kind of paper trail.
What are chances Cspan will follow thru and show the Magnitsky Act video to its audience?
So Mother Russia was raped, and by Bill Clinton, of all people. Where is the outrage?
#MeToo
” Where is the outrage”
There is no outrage and there will be no outrage, as one of the basic American political laws states : Democrats are allowed and encouraged to do everything and anything for which ( genuine ) Republicans would be excoriated.
Authenticjazzman “Mensa” qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army vet, and pro jazz artist.
Well he can’t watch the whole thing, now that Browder’s goons have taken it down. FWIIW it is one of the most damning things I have ever seen. As far as can be told, Browder was caught dead to rights.
Apparently all you need to debunk Browder’s ideas is the ability to read Wodka Runes, which … almost nobody involved seems to have. And the deposition of Browder under oath is … amazing.
Good to know, indeed!
Hopefully, the right folks will take notice!
It was up when I tested it from Vimeo embedded in the article a few minutes ago…