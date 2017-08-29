Iran, Again

◄►Bookmark◄❌►▲ ▼Toggle AllToC▲▼Add to LibraryRemove from Library • BShow CommentNext New CommentNext New Reply
When politicians are feeling the heat, they start a war and their popularity goes up even if the war is unnecessary or completely ridiculous. Donald Trump, the presidential candidate who promised that he would not take the nation into another Middle Eastern war, did so when he launched a fifty-nine cruise missile barrage against a Syrian Air Base even before he knew for sure what had happened on the ground. It was totally stupid but proved to be popular, even among talking heads and Congressmen, some of whom described his action as “presidential” in the best sense of the word.
It’s the same in Israel. For those who have not been following developments there, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been under pressure due to an ongoing investigation for corruption. One of the truly great things about Israel is that while they have a lot of corrupt politicians, just like everywhere else, they actually investigate, indict, prosecute, convict and send them to jail. The betting is that Netanyahu will soon be in prison, so he has been responding in the time-honored fashion by threatening his neighbors and hinting at the possibility of increased military action and even war. If there is a war going on, he believes, probably correctly, that no one will want to remove him.
In an amicable recent meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Netanyahu stressed that there are some red lines that Israel will not allow to be crossed, while also suggesting that some of them have already been violated, most notably through the alleged construction of an Iranian military base inside Syria. Netanyahu provided Putin with “top secret intelligence” to make his point and told the Russian premier that “Iran is making an accelerated effort to entrench itself militarily in Syria. This poses a danger to Israel, the Middle East and in my opinion the world itself.”
Netanyahu characteristically depicted himself as restrained in his responses, telling Putin that Israel had taken only limited action in Syria against Hezbollah supply lines, but that was a lie as Israel has also hit Syrian army positions. Netanyahu described an Iran that is largely a fantasy creation of his own Foreign Ministry, “We don’t for a second forget that Iran continues to threaten Israel’s destruction on a daily basis. It arms terrorist organizations and initiates terror itself. It is developing intercontinental ballistic missiles with the intention to equip them with nuclear warheads.” He went on to claim that his strategic objective was to prevent the development of an Iranian controlled land bridge, described as “territorial continuity,” that would extend through Iraq, Syria and Lebanon to the Mediterranean Sea.
The reality is, however, somewhat different, that Israel has long preferred chaos in Syria since it eliminates any threat from a unified and powerful government in Damascus. But just as nature abhors a vacuum that policy had a considerable downside with Iranian supported militias and Revolutionary Guard units increasingly become part of the conflict, picking up the slack where the Syrian Army has been too overstretched to operate. Iranian influence over Syria, both overtly and covertly, will continue after Damascus eliminates the last vestiges of al-Qaeda affiliates and ISIS, not to mention the rag-tag “moderate rebels.” And Iran will have standing behind it the Syrian Army, Iraqi Shi’a militias, and Russian firepower. This has meant that the Israeli plan to have a chronically weak state across its border has backfired, bringing into the fighting and post-war reconfiguration Iran, which Tel Aviv fears most as a regional adversary.
So Israel has two strong motives to begin a war with Iran, one political and the other ostensibly linked to national security. Ironically, however, it also knows, and has even admitted, that Iran does not actually pose any threat against a nuclear armed Israel that has complete air superiority over any or even all of its neighbors. The often-cited land bridge threat is also a bit of a chimera, as whether it could potentially exist or not depends on effective interaction with Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq, all of which have their own political dynamics and are somewhat wary of Iranian involvement. If there is any actual threat against Israel it comes from Hezbollah in Lebanon, which is an independent player even though it has strong ties to Tehran, but even in that case the threat is not as serious as fearmongering government leaders have claimed.
All of which is not to suggest that Iran is toothless if Israel were to get really aggressive. Hezbollah would undoubtedly unleash its missile arsenal against Israeli cities, some of which would get through, and any attack on Iran using aircraft would be confronted by formidable air defenses. Iran could also strike back against Israel using its ballistic missiles, all of which means that attacking Iran would be far from cost-free.
From Netanyahu’s point of view, it is far better to stage an incident that brings in Washington and then allows Uncle Sam to do the heavy lifting. The U.S. has strategic military capabilities that Israel lacks, including heavy bombers and armaments that could penetrate Iranian defenses, but it also has vulnerabilities in terms of military bases within striking range and ships at sea that could be attacked by swarms of small boats and land launched missiles.
Israel believes that bringing Washington into the conflict is doable given that the U.S. media has heavily propagandized against Tehran and that inside-the-beltway groupthink largely perceives Iran as an enemy. Recently Henry Kissinger spelled out the new line of strategic thinking which Israel is already exploiting to make its case. Per Kissinger, the impending defeat of ISIS in Syria and Iraq will create a power vacuum which will open the door to the creation of an “Iranian radical empire,” a more evocative version of the “land bridge” warning, which he refers to as a “territorial belt reaching from Tehran to Beirut.” As Iran is also fighting ISIS, Kissinger warns against complacency, that “in the contemporary Middle East…the enemy of your enemy is also your enemy.”
Israel has been pushing hard on Washington, recently having sent a high-level combined intelligence and military delegation to confer with National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster and Special Mideast Envoy Jason Greenblatt to explain the alleged Iranian threat. And the neocon chorus is also signaling that it expects the Trump Administration to do something. Frederick Hof of the hardline Atlantic Council recently wrote that the fundamental mistake made by Washington consisted of not invading Syria and installing an acceptable government years ago, which would have kept Iran out.
Saudi Arabia, which is demonstrating some signs of political instability, would also welcome conflict with Iran, which means that there is an existing coming-together of parties who for various reasons would welcome the escape from other problems that war offers. Donald Trump himself was angry at the State Department in July because it had certified that Tehran was in compliance with the nuclear pact signed last year and Congress also vented its anger by initiating new sanctions against Iran. The next certification is due in October and the president would clearly like to have a good reason, contrived or actual, to break the agreement.
Speculation in Israel is that some kind of preemptive strike is being planned, possibly directed against an Iranian target inside Syria. The danger is that such a move could quickly escalate, with the U.S. Congress and White House quickly aligning themselves with Netanyahu. The United States has no real compelling interest to attack the Iranians and would again find itself in a conflict generated by feckless regional allies that are not allies at all. The results could prove catastrophic in practical terms as Iran is capable of striking back, and it could be devastating to actual American longer terms interests both regionally and worldwide. It is time to say “no” when Israel comes knocking.
Oh yeah, of course we should trust the judgment of such a great one as Henry Kissinger (snark), who sacrificed the Christian people of East Timor on a whim, and whose idea of ‘real politik’ is to give away everything that CCP’s Standing Committee wants, including Taiwan! And yet, none dare call it treason!
But yeah, old (((Henry))) was basically out of Game of Thrones. And then he got awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
Henry Kissinger Song
Bibi’s picture may send a message that derails his plans, if the reaction is anything like what Seinfeld experienced in the famous pick episode. Images are evocative and speak to people on an emotional level, so can Bibi survive yet another alarmist episode among his viewers?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Pick
Can’t start the war yet……need a quorum but half the Wash DC KnessetWhores have not returned from their all expenses paid trip to IzzieVille to get the latest instructions from and suck up to their jooie pimpmeister, the ex furniture salesman from Philly.
The only way to force peace on Israel is political and/or economical.
There is no military option, Israel prefers suicide, with destruction of the world, to negotiations which Israel does not control.
It is the lowest form of moral ever seen, and none of their so called enemies have ever been close to being so anti-human and anti-planet.
illegitimate zionist occupation:
the ONLY 'country' to ever get conditional recognition as a state (at the United Nations), based on the conditions that ALL displaced Palestinian/indigenous compensated; clearly not happened/going to happen, thus the political entity so-called Israel is unambiguously illegitimate.
the most dangerous government in the world
because they are willing to gamble on global collapse/nuclear war, as a policy, they are endangering everybody on the planet, all living things on the planet and the biosphere itself; this is nothing short of the ultimate 'crimes against humanity', not to mention the ongoing genocide against the indigenous Palestinian population.
Net-in-yahoo
clearly sociopathic, caring only for the jewish/israeli people who serve his personal psychophantic ambitions; he is their enemy/oppressor even more than the rest of the world population.
Iran undoubtedly has a 'poison pill', and will use it if nuclear weapons are used against them, BY ANY ONE, then all but the elite in the occupied Palestinian mandate lands will be horribly killed, and the land desecrate for thousands of years!
But the removal of net-in-Yahu will not unfortunately remove the threat from the planet, and we will have to see the empire fall, at least the U.S.A. implode, before any real mitigations can be done to the threat.
I'm not against anyone by prejudice, this is all about the facts as they exist today.
The regime in the Palestinian mandate lands is devoted to negative-sum-gain gaming, and the planet simply cannot sustain this scale of it, any more.
Several players come to mind:
1) Lil Bibi is having a hissy fit due to his impeding incarceration and Yinon Plan going “Poof”.
2) The players in the soon-to-be officially dead Petro-Dollar and financially imploding dying Empire of Tampons are in desperate need of a distraction.
3) The Globalist Banksters need a distraction from their impending multi-hundred trillion $ derivatives implosion.
4) The eternally and willfully gullible Yankistani Peasants need to be herded into another Flag Waving and chest beating episode of distractive retardation.
Another similar episode is in play with the recent “alleged” launch by North Korea. Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
All Wars are Bankster Wars.
Both Netenyahu and his wife are under investigations for corruption.
By now, per our Overlord’s orders to its Congressional minions, Syria should of been totally destroyed and Assad given a bayonet enema, freeing up the Pentagon to attack Iran.
But Putin stepped in and upset the Great Game. So our Occupier–Israel–will find another way to turn its private merc Army–The Pentagon–loose on Iran.
Does ‘Lucky Larry’ Silverstein own any more asbestos laced skyscrapers?
Bibi N is just blowing smoke. He needs some hubris to appear strong. His bitch, the US, is too bogged down everywhere else in the world to take more marching orders. This is pretty much a big nothing. I doubt Putin takes him seriously. And I doubt Israel would do anything unilaterally, but Jews tend to be a paranoid, neurotic bunch, so who knows?
Why do you say “on a whim”?
Anyone notice this little point …..
Trump reveals ‘top secret intelligence’ to high Russian officials ‘to make his point’ in a meeting, and is hammered for it in the corporate pro-war media and threatened with impeachment for doing so.
Netanyaaaahooooo reveals ‘top secret intelligence’ to high Russian officials ‘to make his point’ and this becomes a talking point in the corporate pro-war media that shows how serious the situation is and becomes a part of the case for wasting $Trillions more and getting more American kids killed in yet another America-Last War.
Trump needs a victory. He tried to pick a fight with China. He had to back down. Ditto with North Korea. His Afghanistan surge will fizzle out: state parties always lose guerilla wars. Iran could be next on the list as Trump slowly “slouches” towards the only war he can win and which will do him any good: the “war on Putin”. The first step in that will probably be a re-igniting of the war in Syria. Putin has bogged himself down there and is totally trapped. The US can lower the boom on him at any time. An (unwinnable) guerilla war, attacking the Russian bases and Russian military personnel, would probably be the most effective.
you actually understood what his comment was about?
Israel would not dare start a war with Iran with out the backing and involvement of the U.S. and that war would be with not just Iran but with Russia as Russia sees where the end result would be and even though the Zionists dual citizens rule the Pentagram not even the Pentagram wants to die in a nuclear exchange with Russia.
Trump reveals 'top secret intelligence' to high Russian officials 'to make his point' in a meeting, and is hammered for it in the corporate pro-war media and threatened with impeachment for doing so.
good observation
Hezbollah represents a portion of a small country. They cannot project outwards very far. It was formed in the wake of the Israeli invasion of Lebanon and is meant to defend the Shia of Lebanon. It’s not a “threat” unless one understands that word to mean capable of defending itself. Likewise, the forming “territorial belt” is an outcome of the original US- Saudi and others, policy of aggression and terrorism against Syria and Iraq. The policy has had unexpected consequences and the affected parties have realized they must coalesce for mutual protection against further attack. This is not difficult to understand; it’s a natural self-protective response. Now of course since the failure of the original policies are leading to their having a greater ability to fight back things have ratcheted up so any aggression would require yet greater levels of military force. There’s a realization that to thwart this “territorial belt” from forming action would have to be taken very soon before they get too entrenched. Hence the anxiety. None of this would be happening except for the arrogance of previous US policies of warmongering and attacking weaker states. Action leads to reaction. This is blowback.
Now, PG's article adds an element that I hadn't factored in at all, namely Netanyahu's particular reason for desperation. Relevant obviously, but likely to have much to do with the outcome? That must depend on the US President and Congress beong so feckless and ignorant that they cannot wait and watch the inevitsble curbing of Netanyahu's desperate ploys by Israeli colleauges. That is the one thing PG doesn't give its due importance, namely the short leash N will now be on within his own coalition and Likud party.
http://www.trunews.com/article/genie-oil-the-syria-goldman-sachs-israel-isis-connection
Has Putin/Lavrov told Netanyahu to bugger off and go back to the Former illegal Golan lines Israel stole from Syria with UNSCRs demanding Israel exit and return to Syria?
No, ….Israel sits on more stolen Syrian Golan with the Safezone deal Putin/Lavrov cut for them.
I glanced at it and, as an Audtralian aware of our own inglorious vacillations in dealing with East Timor and Indonesia over about a 25 year period, I was curious about Kissinger’s remaining relevance to US policy in December 1975 – so I Googled and was left with just my curiosity as to how the Realpolitischer could be described as acting “on a whim” in that case. Add my good or bad habit of trying to punish or at least highlight the sloppy or misleading arguments which diminish the value one might otherwise, occasionally, get from UR comments.
https://www.counterpunch.org/2007/01/06/crimes-against-humanity-from-ford-to-saddam/
Now that both Gerald Ford and Saddam Hussein are dead and buried, the question of how they will be remembered here in the United States arises. If the talk of officialdom and the mainstream media outlets thus far is any indicator-and surely it is-the U.S. collective memories of the two leaders will be diametrically opposed.....
..... On Dec. 6, 1975, Ford and Henry Kissinger, his secretary of state, were in Jakarta, Indonesia to meet the country’s dictator, General Suharto. Ford was fully cognizant of Indonesia’s plans to launch an imminent invasion of the former Portuguese Timor. According to declassified documents published by the Washington-based National Security Archive, Ford assured Suharto that with regard to East Timor, “[We] will not press you on the issue. We understand . . . the intentions you have.” (1)
Suharto needed Washington’s go-ahead due to a 1958 agreement that prohibited Indonesia from using U.S.-origin weaponry, which made up 90 percent of Jakarta’s arsenal at the time, except for “legitimate national self-defense.” (2) For this reason Kissinger suggested that the invasion be framed as self-defense, thus circumventing any legal obstacles.
Kissinger then expressed understanding for Indonesia’s “need to move quickly” and advised “that it would be better if it were done after we [he and Ford] returned [to the United States].” About 14 hours after their departure, Indonesian forces invaded neighboring East Timor.....
___________________________________________________________________
We might also remember that other criminals from Kissinger's sect also got a big push from their activities relative to Timor.
Beware a Wolfowitz in Sheep's Clothing
Washington Backs Indonesian Military Again
http://dissidentvoice.org/Mar05/Nevins0317.htm
The roots of anti-Zionism have got more nutrients from Bibi: http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-29/israel-threatens-bomb-assads-presidential-palace
“A senior Israeli official warned the Russian government that if Iran continues to extend its reach in Syria, Israel will bomb Syrian President Bashar Assad’s palace in Damascus… Israel also warned that if serious changes do not happen in the region, Israel will make sure the ceasefire deal, reached by the United States and Russia in Astana, Kazakhstan, will be nullified. The warnings occurred in a meeting between Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.”
The moral midget wants more deaths and mayhem and destruction in the name of Eretz Israel.
“Israel has been for years providing tacit support to al-Qaeda terrorists in Syria along its Golan borders. … Israel senses that international opinion is shifting quickly now that ISIS is rapidly folding. It knows that world opinion will not stomach another Iraq style invasion for regime change in the Middle East.”
There is no military option, Israel prefers suicide, with destruction of the world, to negotiations which Israel does not control.
Putin is a wuss, and will do zilch.
I think perhaps we end up in substantial agreement as I have noted before that the rational explanation for Israel’s obsessive attempts to break the Iran-Syria-Hezbollah nexus is fear of what Hezbollsh, proven to be almost impregnable in defense, might do under Iranian influence and with Iranian weapons , especially rockets, reliably supplied.
Now, PG’s article adds an element that I hadn’t factored in at all, namely Netanyahu’s particular reason for desperation. Relevant obviously, but likely to have much to do with the outcome? That must depend on the US President and Congress beong so feckless and ignorant that they cannot wait and watch the inevitsble curbing of Netanyahu’s desperate ploys by Israeli colleauges. That is the one thing PG doesn’t give its due importance, namely the short leash N will now be on within his own coalition and Likud party.
Nukes shipped to Iran, Israel shuts up. Peace.
What I intended as a Reply to you appears as a a Reply to my otiginsl comment #16 as now numnered.
Socialism without National Character will fail.
This is ignored by both TYT and Sargon.
US Regime Change in Venezuela: The Truth is Easy if You Follow the Money
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com.es/2017/07/us-regime-change-in-venezuela-truth-is.html
Venezuela's ongoing crisis is not driven by political ideology - it is not a battle of socialism versus capitalism or dictatorship versus democracy - it is the result of two centers of political power possessing opposing interests and colliding geopolitically. ....
The Opposition is Pro-Washington, Not "Pro-Democracy"
As early as 2002, US-backed regime change targeting then Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, sought to violently overthrow Venezuela's political order and replace it with one obedient to Washington. Current leaders of the opposition were not only involved in the 2002 failed coup, many are documented to have received political and financial support from the United States government ever since....
US Policymakers Openly Plot Against Venezuela
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com.es/2017/05/us-policymakers-openly-plot-against.html
The US media has been paying increasing attention to the unfolding crisis in the South American nation of Venezuela. As the US media has done elsewhere, it is attempting to portray the unfolding crisis as a result of a corrupt dictatorship fighting against a "pro-democracy" opposition. In reality, it is simply a repeat of US-driven regime change aimed at toppling Venezuela's independent state institutions and replacing them with institutions created by and for US special interests.
The "opposition" is comprised of US-backed political parties and US-funded fronts posing as nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) many of which are listed on the US State Department's National Endowment for Democracy (NED) website.....
WHITE HELMETS” IN VENEZUELA
http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2017/05/10/white-helmets-in-venezuela/
As the dirty war against the Venezuelan people unfolds at a swift and ruthless pace, the best accounts and analysis are not available in English. The report below is an example of critical information that we need today. I am confident that readers can both understand what is said and make allowances for the fact this is run through a translator.
¿"Cascos Blancos" en Venezuela? (investigación)
http://misionverdad.com/la-guerra-en-Venezuela/cascos-blancos-en-venezuela
Venezuela's Economic Crisis: Does It Mean That the Left Has Failed?
http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/38094-venezuela-s-economic-crisis-does-it-mean-that-the-left-has-failed
..... The conventional wisdom has a set of predictable narratives to explain the current economic mess. "Socialism" has failed -- never mind that the vast majority of jobs created during the Hugo Chávez years were in the private sector, and that the size of the state has been much smaller than in France. The whole experiment, it is said, was a failure from the beginning....
.... The reality is somewhat more complicated. First, the Bolivarian experiment did pretty well until 2014. From 2004 -- after the Chávez government got control over the national oil industry -- until 2014, real income per person grew by more than 2 percent annually. This is an enormous change from the horrendous long-term decline in the 20 years prior to Chávez, when GDP per capita actually shrank at an average annual rate of 1.2 percent. During the same years (2004–2014), poverty fell by 49 percent and extreme poverty by 63 percent -- and this counts only cash income. The number of people over 60 years old receiving public pensions tripled, and millions of Venezuelans gained access to health care and education. It is the gains over this decade of chavismo that explain how the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) was able to win 41 percent of the vote in National Assembly elections in December 2015, despite serious shortages of consumer goods, 180 percent inflation and a deep recession.
Now for the downward spiral of the economy over the past three years: Was this inevitable? And is it irreversible until the PSUV leaves power? To answer these questions, we must look at how Venezuela got into this situation, and how it might get out of it.....
____________________________________________________________
If you can read spanish, you might get an idea of how the US is again being wagged by corrupt jewish bankers and the CFR from noting who produces the kind of propaganda in the MSM and international CIA-controlled media.
MOISÉS NAÍM, ARTICULISTA DE EL PAÍS
http://radio-berlin.blogspot.com.es/2008/03/moiss-nam-articulista-de-el-pas.html
Venezuela: Target of Economic Warfare
https://canadiandimension.com/articles/view/venezuela-target-of-economic-warfare
The Dirty Hand of the National Endowment for Democracy in Venezuela
https://www.counterpunch.org/2014/04/25/the-dirty-hand-of-the-national-endowment-for-democracy-in-venezuela/
Anti-government protests in Venezuela that seek regime change have been led by several individuals and organizations with close ties to the US government. Leopoldo Lopez and Maria Corina Machado- two of the public leaders behind the violent protests that started in February – have long histories as collaborators, grantees and agents of Washington. The National Endowment for Democracy “NED” and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have channeled multi-million dollar funding to Lopez’s political parties Primero Justicia and Voluntad Popular, and Machado’s NGO Sumate and her electoral campaigns.....
Iran has uranium ore deposits – they can build a bomb any time they want. Iran doesn’t need to have them shipped to them.
Iran has given up on this circus in 2004 or so.
A young con, Nick Fuentes, questions US aid to Israel, and Conservative Inc hurls big rocks at home.
Taiwan is still Taiwan, Kinda sorta.
Well, it still takes some time to work through the whole process, refine the Uranium, build a gun-type bomb and a working missile to stick it on etc.
Iran has given up on this circus in 2004 or so.
It’s treason!
More correctly, and without the insertion of partisan invective, Putin is an effective executive and patriot. He will do what is in the best interests of Russia. As he should. As all chief executives should, but don’t.
Like you said: 'As he should'.Not allowing Syria to collapse, followed by the collapse of Iran are in Russia's best interest.
Great link in this article to one by Daniel Lazare, talking about Middle East instability including Saudi Arabia and the US and Israeli input.
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/08/22/israels-alarm-over-syrian-debacle/
Israel has excellent intelligence inside of Syria.
Israel recently announced that they’ve bombed dozens of weapons shipments inside Syria over the past few years that were destined for Hezbollah.
The Israelis were able to fire a missile and assasinate the murderous Hezbollah terrorist Samir Kuntar in Damascus. They’ve also knocked off other Hezbollah and Iranian officers.
Amazingly, the Israelis have been able to pull this off without tangling with the Russian military. Israel, no doubt, is in coordination with Russian officials.
(Keep in mind that while Putin might be pro-Assad he’s also maintained very close relations with Israel and Russia’s Jewish community).
I trust Israel has the capabilities to defend its borders against any Iranian/Hezbollah/Syrian threat.
What threats to Israel's _borders_ from either of those three?
Now days Mossad agents focus on infiltration of Saudi backed ISIS/ISIL groups. Most are being ferried to safety as the Israeli backed terrorists are being defeated in Syria and Iraq. Occasionally Israeli terrorist is captured as reported here:
"Mossad Officer Leading ISIL as Mosque Imam Arrested in Libya"
http://en.farsnews.com/newstext.aspx?nn=13960604301530
You really need to review Lebanon history and how the Shia in Lebanon originally welcomed the Israeli invasion until the Israeli's killed a bunch of Shia. Hezbollah was formed to protect the Shia against Israeli aggression.
Sure.
Now, could you demonstrate this threat? Neither Iranians nor Syrians have ever attacked Israel, destroyed its government, and murdered its civilian population in hundreds of thousands. Whereas Israel-firsters (the Lobby and Friends of Israel) have been involved actively in planning and implementing the illegal sanctions against Iran and the "humanitarian" intervention in Syria (actually, a subhuman intervention).
To some extent, I sympathize with your attempts to present Israel in virtuous terms. But such attempts could be futile. The many violations of the international laws and the facts that the ongoing slaughterous wars in the Middle East were designed (PNAC) and pushed forward by the US neocons of zionist persuasion, make Israel defeated morally. There is no moral ground for the Israelis to stand on. Throughout modern history, the persecutions against the Jews were part of realpolitik. But when the Jews gained a chance, they acted according to realpolitik with the vengeance. - There is no difference between zionism and nazism; they were born in the same country and they are based on the similar romanticized ideas. Who would listen to stories about Holocaust after the Israelis had committed Nakba and after the US ziocons have infiltrated the US government and were highly active in pushing for the Iraq war (illegal, with enormous civilian casualties, particularly among children), against Libya (see the flooding of Europe with the sub-Saharan migrants), and against Syria. Bibi's government has been caught again and again on helping the jihadis to fight against the sovereign state of Syria, by the way. In Syria alone, the civilian casualties are in hundreds of thousands. "Landmark research proves that the US-led ‘war on terror’ has killed as many as 2 million people:" http://www.middleeasteye.net/columns/unworthy-victims-western-wars-have-killed-four-million-muslims-1990-39149394
Considering the percentage of the Jewish population, the crimes committed in the name of Israel in the Middle East make a very heavy load for each living Jew.
More complicated than simple-minded US propaganda.
US Regime Change in Venezuela: The Truth is Easy if You Follow the Money
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com.es/2017/07/us-regime-change-in-venezuela-truth-is.html
Venezuela’s ongoing crisis is not driven by political ideology – it is not a battle of socialism versus capitalism or dictatorship versus democracy – it is the result of two centers of political power possessing opposing interests and colliding geopolitically. ….
The Opposition is Pro-Washington, Not “Pro-Democracy”
As early as 2002, US-backed regime change targeting then Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, sought to violently overthrow Venezuela’s political order and replace it with one obedient to Washington. Current leaders of the opposition were not only involved in the 2002 failed coup, many are documented to have received political and financial support from the United States government ever since….
US Policymakers Openly Plot Against Venezuela
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com.es/2017/05/us-policymakers-openly-plot-against.html
The US media has been paying increasing attention to the unfolding crisis in the South American nation of Venezuela. As the US media has done elsewhere, it is attempting to portray the unfolding crisis as a result of a corrupt dictatorship fighting against a “pro-democracy” opposition. In reality, it is simply a repeat of US-driven regime change aimed at toppling Venezuela’s independent state institutions and replacing them with institutions created by and for US special interests.
The “opposition” is comprised of US-backed political parties and US-funded fronts posing as nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) many of which are listed on the US State Department’s National Endowment for Democracy (NED) website…..
The Opposition is Pro-Washington, Not "Pro-Democracy" Yes, US has a hand in the current crisis BUT Venezuela's diversity + corruption + crony socialism + Chavezian culture of 'gibs me free stuff' + over-reliance on oil money + scapegoating all problems on foreigners + hubris = the current mess. Chavez could have been a good leader. But he failed for the same reason his chosen arch-enemy Bush II did. Hubris. Bush II was gonna be Liberator of the Middle East. He was gonna provide homes for all Negroes and Browns. How did that turn out?
In the case of Chavez, Venezuela would be the center of Bolivarian Revolution all throughout Latin America. Venezuela, overflowing with oil cash, would support Cuba and fund revolutions and remake Latin America. How did that turn out? Chavez was right to complain about US influence. He was right to attempt to change things to make for a fairer society more mindful of the needs of the masses. But he just talked big and spoiled the masses with free gibs as long as the oil prices were high. And his ego was too focused on playing World Politics to focus on problems at home. He did nothing about crime. He was acting like Gaddafi in the 80s when his ambitions overstepped Libya's capacity. Maduro isn't as reckless but he inherited the mess, and he's caught in a bind. True, US is circling like a vulture, but this mess was largely created internally. China has more sober and cautious leaders and avoided craziness like this.
Right, the alleged ‘wuss’ confronted the combined might and resources of NATO/US in relatively distant Syria. With a right-sized, effective projection of force at that.
He has been very prudent, did not take several baits offered by NATO (e.g. the shootdown of Su-24), kept his eyes on the ultimate goal, and from the looks of it, the combined efforts of Russian AF, Iranian help, and rejuvenated SAA – clearing Syria of the remnants of ISIS cannibals and assorted other terrorists is almost complete.
People in the West measure Putin and Russian leaders in general by Western yardsticks and pretty much always get them wrong. Russian leaders rarely issue bombastic threats like US Presidents. They rarely announce what they are going to do next. More often than not, what they actually do is quite unexpected, and pretty much always missed by Russia ‘experts’ in the West.
Rather they work quietly to defend and/or further the interests of RF.
Like you said: ‘As he should’.
Not allowing Syria to collapse, followed by the collapse of Iran are in Russia’s best interest.
Israel recently announced that they've bombed dozens of weapons shipments inside Syria over the past few years that were destined for Hezbollah.
The Israelis were able to fire a missile and assasinate the murderous Hezbollah terrorist Samir Kuntar in Damascus. They've also knocked off other Hezbollah and Iranian officers.
Amazingly, the Israelis have been able to pull this off without tangling with the Russian military. Israel, no doubt, is in coordination with Russian officials.
(Keep in mind that while Putin might be pro-Assad he's also maintained very close relations with Israel and Russia's Jewish community).
I trust Israel has the capabilities to defend its borders against any Iranian/Hezbollah/Syrian threat.
{….defend its borders against any Iranian/Hezbollah/Syrian threat.}
What threats to Israel’s _borders_ from either of those three?
Do you trust what US media tells us about Venezuela? Unfortunately much (spanish-language) information is suppressed and what is written in English is often censored.
WHITE HELMETS” IN VENEZUELA
http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2017/05/10/white-helmets-in-venezuela/
As the dirty war against the Venezuelan people unfolds at a swift and ruthless pace, the best accounts and analysis are not available in English. The report below is an example of critical information that we need today. I am confident that readers can both understand what is said and make allowances for the fact this is run through a translator.
¿”Cascos Blancos” en Venezuela? (investigación)
http://misionverdad.com/la-guerra-en-Venezuela/cascos-blancos-en-venezuela
Venezuela’s Economic Crisis: Does It Mean That the Left Has Failed?
http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/38094-venezuela-s-economic-crisis-does-it-mean-that-the-left-has-failed
….. The conventional wisdom has a set of predictable narratives to explain the current economic mess. “Socialism” has failed — never mind that the vast majority of jobs created during the Hugo Chávez years were in the private sector, and that the size of the state has been much smaller than in France. The whole experiment, it is said, was a failure from the beginning….
…. The reality is somewhat more complicated. First, the Bolivarian experiment did pretty well until 2014. From 2004 — after the Chávez government got control over the national oil industry — until 2014, real income per person grew by more than 2 percent annually. This is an enormous change from the horrendous long-term decline in the 20 years prior to Chávez, when GDP per capita actually shrank at an average annual rate of 1.2 percent. During the same years (2004–2014), poverty fell by 49 percent and extreme poverty by 63 percent — and this counts only cash income. The number of people over 60 years old receiving public pensions tripled, and millions of Venezuelans gained access to health care and education. It is the gains over this decade of chavismo that explain how the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) was able to win 41 percent of the vote in National Assembly elections in December 2015, despite serious shortages of consumer goods, 180 percent inflation and a deep recession.
Now for the downward spiral of the economy over the past three years: Was this inevitable? And is it irreversible until the PSUV leaves power? To answer these questions, we must look at how Venezuela got into this situation, and how it might get out of it…..
____________________________________________________________
If you can read spanish, you might get an idea of how the US is again being wagged by corrupt jewish bankers and the CFR from noting who produces the kind of propaganda in the MSM and international CIA-controlled media.
MOISÉS NAÍM, ARTICULISTA DE EL PAÍS
http://radio-berlin.blogspot.com.es/2008/03/moiss-nam-articulista-de-el-pas.html
Venezuela: Target of Economic Warfare
https://canadiandimension.com/articles/view/venezuela-target-of-economic-warfare
The Dirty Hand of the National Endowment for Democracy in Venezuela
https://www.counterpunch.org/2014/04/25/the-dirty-hand-of-the-national-endowment-for-democracy-in-venezuela/
Anti-government protests in Venezuela that seek regime change have been led by several individuals and organizations with close ties to the US government. Leopoldo Lopez and Maria Corina Machado- two of the public leaders behind the violent protests that started in February – have long histories as collaborators, grantees and agents of Washington. The National Endowment for Democracy “NED” and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have channeled multi-million dollar funding to Lopez’s political parties Primero Justicia and Voluntad Popular, and Machado’s NGO Sumate and her electoral campaigns…..
https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/04/03/bloombergs-hit-job-on-venezuela-and-me/
I agree while I ROFL. Geopolitics is most entertaining. Pity that it has to include real deaths of so many innocents. All of the bluster from all of the Heads of State, especially the “Western” variety- it’s so entertaining and so scary…much better than any modern-day horror movie.
“Beware a Wolfowitz in Sheep’s clothing” has to be one of the greatest phrases coined in the last quarter century! Hopefully it will go viral!
"Beware a W in schlepper's s[c]hmatte"
You anti-Semites aren't really trying. Himmler could have fixed that one for you.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the connection between events in Charlottesville and Israel’s “consternation” over what participants on Sic Semper Tyrannis agree is Assad’s success in regaining control of major, important portions of Syria, and the “hardening” of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) –
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2017/08/httpssouthfrontorgsyrian-war-report-august-23-2017-syrian-army-liberates-large-area-from-isis.html
and
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2017/08/the-russian-campaign-in-syria-russian-general-staff.html
and
800 ISIS KIA in Syria
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2017/08/httpssouthfrontorggovt-forces-russian-warplanes-eliminate-800-isis-fighters-and-high-number-of-equip.html
and
ISIS Continues to Throw Away Reserves
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2017/08/is-continues-to-throw-away-reserves-29-august-2017.html
The connection between the hate-fest that the Israel firsters have smeared over the US body politics, beginning with the Jewish-led “set-up” in Charlottesville, which Mark Bray put under a microscope
here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FEhC4AByODE
and here https://www.c-span.org/video/?433052-4/washington-journal-mark-bray-discusses-role-antifa-movement
with their relentless analogies and linkages to “Nazism” (the (((Hollywood version))), amount to brand-spanking:
Jews began the linkage of Hitler and the counter-revolutionary German government to “hate” and “ultimate evil” nearly a decade before the precious hair on a single German Jewish head was harmed.
Inciting hate feeds bloodlust — the warmonger’s narrative like nothing other than obscene and wanton sex (aka rape).
Vladimir Jabotinsky said in a Jan. 1935 (i.e. BEFORE ‘Nuremberg Laws’) speech in NYC,
“There is one force in the world that really matters,” he said, “and that is the force of moral pressure. We Jews are the most powerful nation in the world because we have that force and know how to use it.” http://www.jta.org/1935/01/27/archive/revisionism-is-inevitable-says-jabotinsky-here-for-wide-tour
One must understand the inverted “morality” of Jabotinskyites: Mark Bray is cut from the same cloth: Jabotinsky advocated violence and deception; Jabotinksy and Bray ascribed to the Other what one oneself intends to do or is doing.
“Nazi” has been a powerful Jewish brand to pedal murderous hate since Jews created early in 1933, with the Jewish declaration of economic war on Germany on March 24, 1933, which the Jewish War Veterans kicked off with a march down Fifth Avenue on March 23, 1933; March 27, 1933 Jews held a virulently anti-German rally in Madison Square Garden (subsidized by Samuel Untermeyer and other Jewish millionaires); anti-German sentiment was reinforced by James Waterman Wise’s publication of an anti-German screed, “Swastika” in May, 1933; followed by a Mock Trial of Hitler in July, 1933.
In mid-Summer 1933 “international Jewry” convened in Belgium to determine a course of action for “world Jewry”; upon his return from that meeting in August, 1933, Samuel Untermyer gave a speech laced with incitements to anti-German hate.
Over the next four or five years, zionist agents and leaders, including Jabotinsky, his assistant, Benzion Netanyahu, Untermyer, Rabbi Stephen Wise, Henry Morgenthau, Jr., Nahum Sokolow and others conducted speaking tours of USA to gin up support for zionism and to engender hatred of “the Hun.”
All of this Jewish activism to engender hatred of “Nazis” and “the Hitlerites.”
BUT as Richard Breitman and Alan Lichtman wrote in “FDR and the Jews,”
In other words, in those years when Jews in the USA were inciting hatred of “Nazis” and “the Hitlerites,” according to two Jewish professors (who, btw, had privileged access to “the German archive” — documents removed from Germany by US forces and, eventually, placed in US National Archives https://www.archives.gov/research/guide-fed-records/groups/242.html#242.2 ) — German leadership had not harmed German Jews.
US Regime Change in Venezuela: The Truth is Easy if You Follow the Money
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com.es/2017/07/us-regime-change-in-venezuela-truth-is.html
Venezuela's ongoing crisis is not driven by political ideology - it is not a battle of socialism versus capitalism or dictatorship versus democracy - it is the result of two centers of political power possessing opposing interests and colliding geopolitically. ....
The Opposition is Pro-Washington, Not "Pro-Democracy"
As early as 2002, US-backed regime change targeting then Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, sought to violently overthrow Venezuela's political order and replace it with one obedient to Washington. Current leaders of the opposition were not only involved in the 2002 failed coup, many are documented to have received political and financial support from the United States government ever since....
US Policymakers Openly Plot Against Venezuela
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com.es/2017/05/us-policymakers-openly-plot-against.html
The US media has been paying increasing attention to the unfolding crisis in the South American nation of Venezuela. As the US media has done elsewhere, it is attempting to portray the unfolding crisis as a result of a corrupt dictatorship fighting against a "pro-democracy" opposition. In reality, it is simply a repeat of US-driven regime change aimed at toppling Venezuela's independent state institutions and replacing them with institutions created by and for US special interests.
The "opposition" is comprised of US-backed political parties and US-funded fronts posing as nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) many of which are listed on the US State Department's National Endowment for Democracy (NED) website.....
Venezuela’s ongoing crisis is not driven by political ideology – it is not a battle of socialism versus capitalism or dictatorship versus democracy – it is the result of two centers of political power possessing opposing interests and colliding geopolitically. ….
The Opposition is Pro-Washington, Not “Pro-Democracy”
Yes, US has a hand in the current crisis BUT Venezuela’s diversity + corruption + crony socialism + Chavezian culture of ‘gibs me free stuff’ + over-reliance on oil money + scapegoating all problems on foreigners + hubris = the current mess.
Chavez could have been a good leader. But he failed for the same reason his chosen arch-enemy Bush II did. Hubris. Bush II was gonna be Liberator of the Middle East. He was gonna provide homes for all Negroes and Browns. How did that turn out?
In the case of Chavez, Venezuela would be the center of Bolivarian Revolution all throughout Latin America. Venezuela, overflowing with oil cash, would support Cuba and fund revolutions and remake Latin America. How did that turn out?
Chavez was right to complain about US influence. He was right to attempt to change things to make for a fairer society more mindful of the needs of the masses. But he just talked big and spoiled the masses with free gibs as long as the oil prices were high. And his ego was too focused on playing World Politics to focus on problems at home. He did nothing about crime. He was acting like Gaddafi in the 80s when his ambitions overstepped Libya’s capacity.
Maduro isn’t as reckless but he inherited the mess, and he’s caught in a bind.
True, US is circling like a vulture, but this mess was largely created internally.
China has more sober and cautious leaders and avoided craziness like this.
Israel recently announced that they've bombed dozens of weapons shipments inside Syria over the past few years that were destined for Hezbollah.
The Israelis were able to fire a missile and assasinate the murderous Hezbollah terrorist Samir Kuntar in Damascus. They've also knocked off other Hezbollah and Iranian officers.
Amazingly, the Israelis have been able to pull this off without tangling with the Russian military. Israel, no doubt, is in coordination with Russian officials.
(Keep in mind that while Putin might be pro-Assad he's also maintained very close relations with Israel and Russia's Jewish community).
I trust Israel has the capabilities to defend its borders against any Iranian/Hezbollah/Syrian threat.
I have to agree that Israel has well trained agents furthering the greater Israel agenda. At one time the head of Syrian intelligence was a Mossad agent. He was eventually found out and executed.
Now days Mossad agents focus on infiltration of Saudi backed ISIS/ISIL groups. Most are being ferried to safety as the Israeli backed terrorists are being defeated in Syria and Iraq. Occasionally Israeli terrorist is captured as reported here:
“Mossad Officer Leading ISIL as Mosque Imam Arrested in Libya”
http://en.farsnews.com/newstext.aspx?nn=13960604301530
You really need to review Lebanon history and how the Shia in Lebanon originally welcomed the Israeli invasion until the Israeli’s killed a bunch of Shia. Hezbollah was formed to protect the Shia against Israeli aggression.
Sherman was FACTUALLY "amazed" at how Israel militarily engaged Assad forces without "tangling" with Russia.
For me, such is the greatest political mystery of our young century.
And Israel's free hand to strike Syrian targets is there for all those interested to see.
Here is a sentence from Arthur Conan Doyles' "Adventures of Sberlock Holmes," from "The Boscombe Mystery":
Addressing Watson with paradox, Holmes said, "There is nothing more DECEPTIVE than an obvious fact."
As a ZUSA citizen, there's no need for me to list how official government lies have transformed into political facts.A.D To what level am I expected to deny the fact of the Putin government having "stood down" when Israel enjoyed a bloody (free hand), destabilized and struck Russian allies in Syria?
Calling London, Sherlock Holmes! Is the Zionist takeover of recognizable history, current events, & journalism so complete that even the big "facts" can be instantly known & a casual response of "Oh well, who gives a flyin' Aspidistra fuck?" becomes the proles' engineered response?
Like Linh Dinh once wrote, I wish Paul Craig Roberts returns to The Unz Review.
Nothin-ya-Who has been taking trash for a long time and has a negative credibility! The proverbial Persian saying goes like this: “A snake with its head chopped off , the rest of its body rattles for a while before it realizes that it can NOT move forward and it’s time to shut up and die”
American diplomacy of the last 50 years can hardly be called successful–in fact, most of it is unmitigated disaster. The American geopolitical thought, from Morgenthau’s to Kissinger’s “realism” was also rather sterile. One is hardly pressed to consider late Zbig’s or Kissinger’s platitudes to be of any academic or practical value. It is getting worse, not better, sadly. The only work of some consequence which had a global impact, despite some mistakes, was Huntington’s The Clash Of Civilizations–the rest is a collection of bland recycled ideas and grand ignorance of subjects. Paradoxically, late Zbig called on US Armed Forces to shoot Israeli aircraft down if they try to mount bombing raids against Iran.
If Benny Net is up to his neck in illegalities, corruption, and other acts of assholery, you can bet he’ll start a war somewhere. and the first one he’ll call is donald duck drumf.
What threats to Israel's _borders_ from either of those three?
I believe the boarders he is referring to are likely the Euphrates and Nile rivers, if I had to guess. Even these of course, may for now serve simply as interim markers, pending the outcomes from on-going and future developments. Currently, some of these projects are still in various stages of design and early implementation and may, therefore, be too delicate to expose to full daylight. Hence, as you may recall, “Israel”, understandably, or at least naturally, is not yet able to formally establish its territorial, so-called “boarders,” per say, since that process is still underway for the most part. Its ultimate outcomes, it stands to reason, need not, and must not, be unduly restricted or curtailed unnecessarily at this point in time, given the still largely wide-open, or unbounded, you could say, potentials it still holds.
“Speculation in Israel is that some kind of preemptive strike is being planned…..”
It’s called 9/11-II. Isn’t it more Torah-ish to go the false-flag route and get US to do the dirty work? Been working like a charm for a LONG time……. why quit now?
Although, I’m sure they’ve come up with a more original name by now…… “Samson’s Sledgehammer”? Maybe “Yhwy’s Holiday”?
Any ideas?
Henry Kissinger has lived in this country 79 years, since he left Germany at the age of 15. And the dumb son-of-a-bitch still has a heavy German accent.
Now days Mossad agents focus on infiltration of Saudi backed ISIS/ISIL groups. Most are being ferried to safety as the Israeli backed terrorists are being defeated in Syria and Iraq. Occasionally Israeli terrorist is captured as reported here:
"Mossad Officer Leading ISIL as Mosque Imam Arrested in Libya"
http://en.farsnews.com/newstext.aspx?nn=13960604301530
You really need to review Lebanon history and how the Shia in Lebanon originally welcomed the Israeli invasion until the Israeli's killed a bunch of Shia. Hezbollah was formed to protect the Shia against Israeli aggression.
Hey Krollchem,
Sherman was FACTUALLY “amazed” at how Israel militarily engaged Assad forces without “tangling” with Russia.
For me, such is the greatest political mystery of our young century.
And Israel’s free hand to strike Syrian targets is there for all those interested to see.
Here is a sentence from Arthur Conan Doyles’ “Adventures of Sberlock Holmes,” from “The Boscombe Mystery”:
Addressing Watson with paradox, Holmes said, “There is nothing more DECEPTIVE than an obvious fact.”
As a ZUSA citizen, there’s no need for me to list how official government lies have transformed into political facts.A.D To what level am I expected to deny the fact of the Putin government having “stood down” when Israel enjoyed a bloody (free hand), destabilized and struck Russian allies in Syria?
Calling London, Sherlock Holmes! Is the Zionist takeover of recognizable history, current events, & journalism so complete that even the big “facts” can be instantly known & a casual response of “Oh well, who gives a flyin’ Aspidistra fuck?” becomes the proles’ engineered response?
Like Linh Dinh once wrote, I wish Paul Craig Roberts returns to The Unz Review.
Per Kissinger, the impending defeat of ISIS in Syria and Iraq will create a power vacuum which will open the door to the creation of an “Iranian radical empire,” As Iran is also fighting ISIS, Kissinger warns against complacency, that “in the contemporary Middle East…the enemy of your enemy is also your enemy.”
Kissinger says whatever itches in his keister to get out . He knows it will be accepted as the best aroma the free world can supply .
.
Israel recently announced that they've bombed dozens of weapons shipments inside Syria over the past few years that were destined for Hezbollah.
The Israelis were able to fire a missile and assasinate the murderous Hezbollah terrorist Samir Kuntar in Damascus. They've also knocked off other Hezbollah and Iranian officers.
Amazingly, the Israelis have been able to pull this off without tangling with the Russian military. Israel, no doubt, is in coordination with Russian officials.
(Keep in mind that while Putin might be pro-Assad he's also maintained very close relations with Israel and Russia's Jewish community).
I trust Israel has the capabilities to defend its borders against any Iranian/Hezbollah/Syrian threat.
“I trust Israel has the capabilities to defend its borders against any Iranian/Hezbollah/Syrian threat.”
Sure.
Now, could you demonstrate this threat? Neither Iranians nor Syrians have ever attacked Israel, destroyed its government, and murdered its civilian population in hundreds of thousands. Whereas Israel-firsters (the Lobby and Friends of Israel) have been involved actively in planning and implementing the illegal sanctions against Iran and the “humanitarian” intervention in Syria (actually, a subhuman intervention).
To some extent, I sympathize with your attempts to present Israel in virtuous terms. But such attempts could be futile. The many violations of the international laws and the facts that the ongoing slaughterous wars in the Middle East were designed (PNAC) and pushed forward by the US neocons of zionist persuasion, make Israel defeated morally. There is no moral ground for the Israelis to stand on. Throughout modern history, the persecutions against the Jews were part of realpolitik. But when the Jews gained a chance, they acted according to realpolitik with the vengeance. – There is no difference between zionism and nazism; they were born in the same country and they are based on the similar romanticized ideas. Who would listen to stories about Holocaust after the Israelis had committed Nakba and after the US ziocons have infiltrated the US government and were highly active in pushing for the Iraq war (illegal, with enormous civilian casualties, particularly among children), against Libya (see the flooding of Europe with the sub-Saharan migrants), and against Syria. Bibi’s government has been caught again and again on helping the jihadis to fight against the sovereign state of Syria, by the way. In Syria alone, the civilian casualties are in hundreds of thousands. “Landmark research proves that the US-led ‘war on terror’ has killed as many as 2 million people:” http://www.middleeasteye.net/columns/unworthy-victims-western-wars-have-killed-four-million-muslims-1990-39149394
Considering the percentage of the Jewish population, the crimes committed in the name of Israel in the Middle East make a very heavy load for each living Jew.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/aug/28/trump-tweets-hoax-louise-mensch-claude-taylor?CMP=share_btn_tw”
Eventually the prayer will be fulfilled and wishes will be met but not the way one wants it . Applies to anti Iran crusader as well.
It is the lowest form of moral ever seen, and none of their so called enemies have ever been close to being so anti-human and anti-planet.
illegitimate zionist occupation:
the ONLY 'country' to ever get conditional recognition as a state (at the United Nations), based on the conditions that ALL displaced Palestinian/indigenous compensated; clearly not happened/going to happen, thus the political entity so-called Israel is unambiguously illegitimate.
the most dangerous government in the world
because they are willing to gamble on global collapse/nuclear war, as a policy, they are endangering everybody on the planet, all living things on the planet and the biosphere itself; this is nothing short of the ultimate 'crimes against humanity', not to mention the ongoing genocide against the indigenous Palestinian population.
Net-in-yahoo
clearly sociopathic, caring only for the jewish/israeli people who serve his personal psychophantic ambitions; he is their enemy/oppressor even more than the rest of the world population.
Iran undoubtedly has a 'poison pill', and will use it if nuclear weapons are used against them, BY ANY ONE, then all but the elite in the occupied Palestinian mandate lands will be horribly killed, and the land desecrate for thousands of years!
But the removal of net-in-Yahu will not unfortunately remove the threat from the planet, and we will have to see the empire fall, at least the U.S.A. implode, before any real mitigations can be done to the threat.
I'm not against anyone by prejudice, this is all about the facts as they exist today.
The regime in the Palestinian mandate lands is devoted to negative-sum-gain gaming, and the planet simply cannot sustain this scale of it, any more.
What is Iran’s “poison pill”?
Talking bad about Iran was a constant feature throughout Trumps campaign and his presidency thus far. It was not in the front but what was in the front of his campaign platform is being ditched.
This is how it works:
Point 1: Elect the president that can start the war with Iran [check]
Point 2: Have the disguise political platform on which he got elected thrown out of the window [check]
This point is still in the process but the three pillars of Trump platform (A) immigration, (B) economic nationalism and (C) isolation are not going to be implement. Only (A) will be toyed with to keep the Trump’s base happy. (B) cannot be implemented because we are too far on the road to globalism and neoliberalism and the financial elite likes it this way and (C) can easily be violated as Americans like their wars and flag waving is one of their pleasures and thus it will not diminish the support for the president.
Point 3: Make president do what he was supposed to do from the very beginning and then blame him for it. [...]
Point 4: Elect new president who will promise to do everything differently[...]
The so called alt-right who was egged on by people around breitbart.com will quickly learn that breitbart.com was just a Zionist front as it will be concentrating on virtually only Zionist causes. They will push for McMaster replacement and Bannon will be assuring Zionists their agenda in on the front burner:
The HBD crowd like Charles Murray or Steve Sailer and many others will be allowed to continue playing with racisms as long as they continue reinforcing the meme of high Jewish IQ so the peasants do not question the right of their masters to be their masters. The system is called the meritocracy for a reason, right?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcGeA2hrqrs
On a related matter heard from this video -
1st amendment applies to shops and business owned by private . Hobby Lobby , Chik o Felle had to give in .
Why this should not applicable to website who wants to delist ‘ right wing ‘ sites ?
You can be sure that Israel will not attack Iran unless the US leads the way. Israeli polls show this- so much for an “existentialist” threat. The DC neocons have sent trillions to the ME to do Israel’s bidding, so of course they should expect to have the US destroy Iran as well.
Israel’s fantasy Iran is a natural result of the British dealings in the Middle East, which the US inherited and took over with a Yankee vengeance.
At the height of the Victorian era, the Brit Empire WASP Elites were all pro-Semitic. But they were divided into two basic camps of pro-Semites. The majority of them were pro-Jewish; the rest were pro-Arabic and pro-Islam.
Those WASP pro-Semites all despised their native ‘white trash’ and romanticized their pet Semites.
The pro-Jewish WASPs would make certain we would get a nation of Israel. The pro-Arabic/Islamic WASPs came to back the Sauds and thus Wahhabi Islam.
The secret service of both Israel (Mossad) and Saudi Arabia (General Intelligence Presidency) were both founded and trained by Brit secret service. So was the CIA.
So today, when we have Israel and Saudi Arabia allied, with the US BFF with each, the US arming each, we have the dream vision of the Victorian WASPs.
There is no military option, Israel prefers suicide, with destruction of the world, to negotiations which Israel does not control.
There is a good deal of truth in that assessment. It comes from the Jewish faith in being The Chosen Race.
When the Romans surrounded Jerusalem, priests and Pharisee Rabbis both stood on the walls and prayed. Their prayers featured ones that reminded God that He could allow his Chosen Race to be destroyed, so God must smite the Romans.
Jews have been replaying that event since, giving God every chance needed for Him to prove that He will smite the entire worlds to save the Chosen Race.
This is how it works:
Point 1: Elect the president that can start the war with Iran [check]
Point 2: Have the disguise political platform on which he got elected thrown out of the window [check]
This point is still in the process but the three pillars of Trump platform (A) immigration, (B) economic nationalism and (C) isolation are not going to be implement. Only (A) will be toyed with to keep the Trump's base happy. (B) cannot be implemented because we are too far on the road to globalism and neoliberalism and the financial elite likes it this way and (C) can easily be violated as Americans like their wars and flag waving is one of their pleasures and thus it will not diminish the support for the president.
Point 3: Make president do what he was supposed to do from the very beginning and then blame him for it. [...]
Point 4: Elect new president who will promise to do everything differently[...]
The so called alt-right who was egged on by people around breitbart.com will quickly learn that breitbart.com was just a Zionist front as it will be concentrating on virtually only Zionist causes. They will push for McMaster replacement and Bannon will be assuring Zionists their agenda in on the front burner: The HBD crowd like Charles Murray or Steve Sailer and many others will be allowed to continue playing with racisms as long as they continue reinforcing the meme of high Jewish IQ so the peasants do not question the right of their masters to be their masters. The system is called the meritocracy for a reason, right?
Perhaps we should contemplate the following: during this alleged period of Jewish takeover, decades in the making as you reckon it, what has been the trend of U.S. median nominal and real per capita income and consumer sentiment? Little else matters as much.
Nah…. If you are willing to put W in a flock of sheep why not really go for it with
“Beware a W in schlepper’s s[c]hmatte”
You anti-Semites aren’t really trying. Himmler could have fixed that one for you.
This is how it works:
Point 1: Elect the president that can start the war with Iran [check]
Point 2: Have the disguise political platform on which he got elected thrown out of the window [check]
This point is still in the process but the three pillars of Trump platform (A) immigration, (B) economic nationalism and (C) isolation are not going to be implement. Only (A) will be toyed with to keep the Trump's base happy. (B) cannot be implemented because we are too far on the road to globalism and neoliberalism and the financial elite likes it this way and (C) can easily be violated as Americans like their wars and flag waving is one of their pleasures and thus it will not diminish the support for the president.
Point 3: Make president do what he was supposed to do from the very beginning and then blame him for it. [...]
Point 4: Elect new president who will promise to do everything differently[...]
The so called alt-right who was egged on by people around breitbart.com will quickly learn that breitbart.com was just a Zionist front as it will be concentrating on virtually only Zionist causes. They will push for McMaster replacement and Bannon will be assuring Zionists their agenda in on the front burner: The HBD crowd like Charles Murray or Steve Sailer and many others will be allowed to continue playing with racisms as long as they continue reinforcing the meme of high Jewish IQ so the peasants do not question the right of their masters to be their masters. The system is called the meritocracy for a reason, right?
Think of war as like an orgasm. At Trump’s age and political stage teasing and restraint is the game.. (Consult Taki for truly expert comment)
"Beware a W in schlepper's s[c]hmatte"
You anti-Semites aren't really trying. Himmler could have fixed that one for you.
As usual, the rat in the woodpile has to to make his litigious “contribution. ” Is there anything that you will not whine about?
I have nothing but obscenities to add, so just the link then:
https://israelpalestinenews.org/tillerson-caves-will-appoint-special-anti-semitism-envoy-monitors-criticism-israel/