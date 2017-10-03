How I Got Fired

◄►Bookmark◄❌►▲ ▼Toggle AllToC▲▼Add to LibraryRemove from Library • BShow CommentNext New CommentNext New Reply
Two weeks ago, I wrote for Unz.com an article entitled “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars.” It sought to make several points concerning the consequences of Jewish political power vis-à-vis some aspects of U.S. foreign policy. It noted that some individual American Jews and organizations with close ties to Israel, whom I named and identified, are greatly disproportionately represented in the government, media, foundations, think tanks and lobbying that is part and parcel of the deliberations that lead to formulation of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Inevitably, those policies are skewed to represent Israeli interests and do serious damage to genuine American equities in the region. This tilt should not necessarily surprise anyone who has been paying attention and was noted by Nathan Glazer, among others, as long ago as 1976.
The end result of Israel centric policymaking in Washington is to produce negotiators like Dennis Ross, who consistently supported Israeli positions in peace talks, so much so that he was referred to as “Israel’s lawyer.” It also can result in wars, which is of particular concern given the current level of hostility being generated by these same individuals and organizations relating to Iran. This group of Israel advocates is as responsible as any other body in the United States for the deaths of thousands of Americans and literally millions of mostly Muslim foreigners in unnecessary wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria. It has also turned the U.S. into an active accomplice in the brutal suppression of the Palestinians. That they have never expressed any remorse or regret and the fact that the deaths and suffering don’t seem to matter to them are clear indictments of the sheer inhumanity of the positions they embrace.
The claims that America’s Middle Eastern wars have been fought for Israel are not an anti-Semitic delusion. Some observers, including former high government official Philip Zelikow, believe that Iraq was attacked by the U.S. in 2003 to protect Israel. On April 3rd, just as the war was starting, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz headlined “The war in Iraq was conceived by 25 neoconservative intellectuals, most of them Jewish, who are pushing President Bush to change the course of history.” It then went on to describe how “In the course of the past year, a new belief has emerged in [Washington]: the belief in war against Iraq. That ardent faith was disseminated by a small group of 25 or 30 neoconservatives, almost all of them Jewish, almost all of them intellectuals (a partial list: Richard Perle, Paul Wolfowitz, Douglas Feith, William Kristol, Eliot Abrams, Charles Krauthammer), people who are mutual friends and cultivate one another.”
And the deference to a Jewish proprietary interest in Middle Eastern policy produces U.S. Ambassadors to Israel who are more comfortable explaining Israeli positions than in supporting American interests. David Friedman, the current Ambassador, spoke last week defending illegal Israeli settlements, which are contrary to official U.S. policy, arguing that they represented only 2% of the West Bank. He did not mention that the land controlled by Israel, to include a security zone, actually represents 60% of the total area.
My suggestion for countering the overrepresentation of a special interest in policy formulation was to avoid putting Jewish government officials in that position by, insofar as possible, not giving them assignments relating to policy in the Middle East. As I noted in my article, that was, in fact, the norm regarding Ambassadors and senior foreign service assignments to Israel prior to 1995, when Bill Clinton broke precedent by appointing Australian citizen Martin Indyk to the position. I think, on balance, it is eminently sensible to avoid putting people in jobs where they will likely have conflicts of interest.
Another solution that I suggested for American Jews who are strongly attached to Israel and find themselves in a position that considers policy for that country and its neighbors would be to recuse themselves from the deliberations, just as a judge who finds himself personally involved in a judicial proceeding might withdraw. It would seem to me that, depending on the official’s actual relationship with Israel, it would be a clear conflict of interest to do otherwise.
The argument that such an individual could protect American interests while also having a high level of concern for a foreign nation with contrary interests is at best questionable. As George Washington observed in his farewell address,
- “…a passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils. Sympathy for the favorite nation, facilitating the illusion of an imaginary common interest in cases where no real common interest exists, and infusing into one the enmities of the other, betrays the former into a participation in the quarrels and wars of the latter without adequate inducement or justification…”
My article proved to be quite popular, particularly after former CIA officer Valerie Plame tweeted her approval of it and was viciously and repeatedly attacked, resulting in a string of abject apologies on her part. As a reasonably well-known public figure, Plame attracted a torrent of negative press, in which I, as the author of the piece being tweeted, was also identified and excoriated. In every corner of the mainstream media I was called “a well-known anti-Semite,” “a long time anti-Israel fanatic,” and, ironically, “a somewhat obscure character.”
The widespread criticism actually proved to be excellent in terms of generating real interest in my article. Many people apparently wanted to read it even though some of the attacks against me and Plame deliberately did not provide a link to it to discourage such activity. As of this writing, it has been opened and viewed 130,000 times and commented on 1,250 times. Most of the comments were favorable. Some of my older pieces, including The Dancing Israelis and Why I Still Dislike Israel have also found a new and significant readership as a result of the furor.
One of the implications of my original article was that Jewish advocacy groups in the United States are disproportionately powerful, capable of using easy access to the media and to compliant politicians to shape policies that are driven by tribal considerations and not necessarily by the interests of most of the American people. Professors John Mearsheimer of the University of Chicago and Stephen Walt of Harvard, in their groundbreaking book “The Israel Lobby”, observed how the billions of dollars given to Israel annually “cannot be fully explained on either strategic or moral grounds… {and] is due largely to the activities of the Israel lobby—a loose coalition of individuals and organizations who openly work to push U.S. foreign policy in a pro-Israel direction.”
Those same powerful interests are systematically protected from criticism or reprisal by constantly renewed claims of historic and seemingly perpetual victimhood. But within the Jewish community and media, that same Jewish power is frequently exalted. It manifests itself in boasting about the many Jews who have obtained high office or who have achieved notoriety in the professions and in business. In a recent speech, Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz put it this way, “People say Jews are too powerful, too strong, too rich, we control the media, we’ve too much this, too much that and we often apologetically deny our strength and our power. Don’t do that! We have earned the right to influence public debate, we have earned the right to be heard, we have contributed disproportionately to success of this country.” He has also discussed punishing critics of Israel, “Anyone that does [that] has to be treated with economic consequences. We have to hit them in the pocketbook. Don’t ever, ever be embarrassed about using Jewish power. Jewish power, whether it be intellectual, academic, economic, political– in the interest of justice is the right thing to do.”
My article, in fact, began with an explanation of that one aspect of Jewish power, its ability to promote Israeli interests freely and even openly while simultaneously silencing critics. I described how any individual or “any organization that aspires to be heard on foreign policy knows that to touch the live wire of Israel and American Jews guarantees a quick trip to obscurity. Jewish groups and deep pocket individual donors not only control the politicians, they own and run the media and entertainment industries, meaning that no one will hear about or from the offending party ever again.”
With that in mind, I should have expected that there would be a move made to “silence” me. It came three days after my article appeared. The Editor of The American Conservative (TAC) magazine and website, where I have been a regular and highly rated contributor for nearly 15 years, called me and abruptly announced that even though my article had appeared on another site, it had been deemed unacceptable and TAC would have to sever its relationship with me. I called him a coward and he replied that he was not.
I do not know exactly who on the TAC board decided to go after me. Several board members who are good friends apparently were not even informed about what was going on when firing me was under consideration. I do not know whether someone coming from outside the board applied pressure in any way, but there is certainly a long history of friends of Israel being able to remove individuals who have offended against the established narrative, recently exemplified by the hounding of now-ex-Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel who had the temerity to state that “the Jewish lobby intimidates lots of people” in Washington. As Gilad Atzmon has observed one of the most notable features of Jewish power is the ability to stifle any discussion of Jewish power by gentiles.
But the defenestration by TAC, which I will survive, also contains a certain irony. The magazine was co-founded in 2002 by Pat Buchanan and the article by him that effectively launched the publication in the following year was something called “Whose War?” Buchanan’s initial paragraphs tell the tale:
- “The War Party may have gotten its war. But it has also gotten something it did not bargain for. Its membership lists and associations have been exposed and its motives challenged. In a rare moment in U.S. journalism, Tim Russert put this question directly to Richard Perle: ‘Can you assure American viewers … that we’re in this situation against Saddam Hussein and his removal for American security interests? And what would be the link in terms of Israel?’ Suddenly, the Israeli connection is on the table, and the War Party is not amused. Finding themselves in an unanticipated firefight, our neoconservative friends are doing what comes naturally, seeking student deferments from political combat by claiming the status of a persecuted minority group. People who claim to be writing the foreign policy of the world superpower, one would think, would be a little more manly in the schoolyard of politics. Not so. Former Wall Street Journal editor Max Boot kicked off the campaign. When these ‘Buchananites toss around neoconservative—and cite names like Wolfowitz and Cohen—it sometimes sounds as if what they really mean is ‘Jewish conservative.’ Yet Boot readily concedes that a passionate attachment to Israel is a ‘key tenet of neoconservatism.’ He also claims that the National Security Strategy of President Bush ‘sounds as if it could have come straight out from the pages of Commentary magazine, the neocon bible.’ (For the uninitiated, Commentary, the bible in which Boot seeks divine guidance, is the monthly of the American Jewish Committee.)”
Pat is right on the money. He was pretty much describing the same group that I have written about and raising the same concern, i.e. that the process had led to an unnecessary war and will lead to more unless it is stopped by exposing and marginalizing those behind it. Pat was, like me, called an anti-Semite and even worse for his candor. And guess what? The group that started the war that has since been deemed the greatest foreign policy disaster in American history is still around and they are singing the same old song.
And TAC has not always been so sensitive to certain apparently unacceptable viewpoints, even in my case. I write frequently about Israel because I believe it and its supporters to be a malign influence on the United States and a threat to national security. In June 2008, I wrote a piece called “The Spy Who Loves Us” about Israeli espionage against the U.S. It was featured on the cover of the magazine and it included a comment about the tribal instincts of some American Jews: “In 1996, ten years after the agreement that concluded the [Jonathan] Pollard [Israeli spying] affair, the Pentagon’s Defense Investigative Service warned defense contractors that Israel had ‘espionage intentions and capabilities’ here and was aggressively trying to steal military and intelligence secrets. It also cited a security threat posed by individuals who have ‘strong ethnic ties’ to Israel, stating that ‘Placing Israeli nationals in key industries is a technique utilized with great success.’”
Three days later, another shoe dropped. I was supposed to speak at a panel discussion critical of Saudi Arabia on October 2nd. The organizer, the Frontiers of Freedom foundation, emailed me to say my services would no longer be required because “the conference will not be a success if we get sidetracked into debating, discussing, or defending the substance of your writings on Israel.”
Last Saturday morning, Facebook blocked access to my article for a time because it “contained a banned word.” I can safely assume that such blockages will continue and that invitations to speak at anti-war or foreign policy events will be in short supply from now on as fearful organizers avoid any possible confrontation with Israel’s many friends.
Would I do something different if I were to write my article again today? Yes. I would have made clearer that I was not writing about all or most American Jews, many of whom are active in the peace movement and, like my good friend Jeff Blankfort and Glenn Greenwald, even figure among the leading critics of Israel. My target was the individuals and Jewish “establishment” groups I specifically named, that I consider to be the activists for war. And I refer to them as “Jews” rather than neoconservatives or Zionists as some of them don’t identify by those political labels while to blame developments on Zios or neocons is a bit of an evasion in any event. Writing “neoconservatives” suggests some kind of fringe or marginal group, but we are actually talking about nearly all major Jewish organizations and many community leaders.
Many, possibly even most, Jewish organizations in the United States openly state that they represent the interests of the state of Israel. The crowd stoking fears of Iran is largely Jewish and is, without exception, responsive to the frequently expressed desires of the self-defined Jewish state to have the United States initiate hostilities. This often means supporting the false claim that Tehran poses a serious threat against the U.S. as a pretext for armed conflict. Shouldn’t that “Jewish” reality be on the table for consideration when one is discussing the issue of war versus peace in America?
When all is said and done the punishment that has been meted out to me and Valerie Plame proves my point. The friends of Israel rule by coercion, intimidation and through fear. If we suffer through a catastrophic war with Iran fought to placate Benjamin Netanyahu many people might begin to ask “Why?” But identifying the real cause would involve criticism of what some American Jews have been doing, which is not only fraught with consequences, but is something that also will possibly become illegal thanks to Congressional attempts to criminalize such activity. We Americans will stand by mutely as we begin to wonder what has happened to our country. And some who are more perceptive will even begin to ask why a tiny client state has been allowed to manipulate and bring ruin on the world’s only super power. Unfortunately, at that point, it will be too late to do anything about it.
If you look at things through the prism of pure national interest, and ask yourself, “Has our relationship with Israel hurt us more than it has helped us?,” the answer is so obvious as to be painful.
/pgiraldi/how-i-got-fired/#comment-2029277
Respect to your courage & this fine article, Philip, but I must point out it’s Nathan, not Norman Glazer to whom you refer.
Americans face a steep climb to shed our credulous yen to buy the most fantastic explanations of God’s design. We now face severe tests to determine whether we shall step forward as independent, prosperous people, or regress to the mean of mediocrity. Let us not disparage the Jews and other Silk Roaders, for they teach the Law of Crowded Peoples. It is good to learn this law, as it is good to learn all truths of man. Still, the moral hectoring wearies me. Why such certainty from the crowded ones, that they alone have wisdom to still the waters and quiet the flame? Where is the evidence?
Terribly sorry that someone with a form sense of justice has fallen prey to this very sinister agenda which has been brewing for decades turning humanity on its head where the abnormal becomes the norm. The reverse trend needs to happen fast to save us all.
You might consider asking E. Michael Jones about dealing with Jewish backlash to perfectly reasonable criticisms of Jewish behavior.
Philip, I know you won’t back down. We need more like you to call out those neocons with no clothes.
“7/7 Israeli False Flag!”
I’m sure about 80% of the unz.com crowd were like, “duh” after reading your article, Phil. I think about 40% of the commenters on the blogs of Sailer, Shamir, Karlin, Saker, et al., could sit you down and really educate you on the issue of Jewish influence, Israel and world events. And I’m sure they would make what you wrote look pretty cuck. If you’ve read Sailer and others on unz.com you have no reason to be surprised that cuck central TAC would run away. TAC is pretty close to NR these days. Sailer has written quite a bit about the late Joe Sobran’s mistreatment by NR (and his ostracization by the conservative establishment) after he merely questioned Jewish political power, Israel, and our Mideast policies. And remember, gutsy guys like Sobran and Sailer didn’t have a guaranteed government pension check when they decided to speak truth to power.
Do not try to lecture Mr. Philip Giraldi by bringing up the names of these people.
Sailer seems to be rather cucky when it comes to Jewish issues and I haven't seen anything by Karlin on the matter yet. Shamir is Jewish so he does not count. He just as well can be a provocateur of the flypaper kind. And Saker is really inconsequential as being still a child who likes to play with his toy soldiers.
The HBD crowd is in awe of alleged high IQ of Jews. One may think they show a degree of civil courage by talking about the taboos like the depressed IQ test scores among some minorities which generates for them significant following among the deplorables but at the same time they keep spreading the meme of elevated IQ's of our top caste which obviously, as the official story goes, ended up being the top caste on their own merit because of those allegedly elevated IQ's. So actually the top caste my look very kindly at doings of various Murrays, Cochrans, Sailers and Derbyshires who allegedly suffer great oppression for the truth. These people specialize in cooking a very unsavory dish with chief ingredients of contempt for Negros and Jew idolatry.
I’m sure anyone –like myself– who took notice of the USS Liberty 50th anniversary (6/8) got a similar reaction. Why? Because Israel said it was an accident, that’s why. Case closed.
As we think about how to pay for the massive storm damage to Tx, Fl, P.R. what do you think the reaction would be if it was suggested that we put a stop-order on this year’s payment of 3.65 billion to make Israel a military power? I don’t think it would go over well. If you had a job in media you would probably lose it. Yes certain people have to consider before they write.
Voltaire;
“To determine the true rulers of any society, all you must do is ask yourself this question: Who is it that I am not permitted to criticize?”
In Dec 2016, the Senate voted unanimously to eliminate Americans’ right to criticize their master. America is nothing without that right, a hollow shell. After 240 yrs of sovereignty, “We the People” will again be the subjects of a perverse, foreign crown. They will be probably be the last to know. So it ends.
I know that there are Jews that agree. But it doesn't matter because they aren't in Power. Likewise, there are others, the world over, that think like a "conspiracist" yet do not aspire to the designs of the Conspiracy States and realize that those States are controlled by an evil Cabal in control of the money and that is a master of manipulation and whose goal is world domination.
As an aside, could it be that this same Cabal, in an effort to form public opinion, "planted" Steven Paddock at the scene in Las Vegas with enough weapons of mass destruction to arm a platoon, shot him dead, and proceeded to kill innocents in order to further the agenda of disarming Americans. It's as plausible as the 911 false flag. After all, they like to choose loners and anyone and any government can be manipulated by bribery and blackmail threats. My heart is with the innocents and their loved ones. We all know that nothing is as it seems, so often.
Psychological Sovereignty was lost, long ago. It's ALWAYS about the money.
I doubt the Senate bill has any real influence, being an "Awareness" Act, basically for the DoEd to investigate incidents of discrimination. To be clear, I oppose it for three reasons, chief of which is its potential to assault the 1st Amendment, second, its contribution to the expanding body of redundant laws plaguing the nation, and least, the mere fact that college campuses are hardly Antisemitic. To see real Antisemitism one needs to read certain internet fora, and not even all that regularly! IMHO The NY Times, e.g., as with other MSM majors, doesn't quite strike me as the Jewish echo chamber which proscribes the general topic Mr Giraldi offers rather regularly on the UR. Take Brett Stephen' missive following Plame's Tweet: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/28/opinion/valerie-plame-anti-semitism.htmlThe piece itself is wearisome, but a quick glimpse of the comments are telling. They speak of a readership not exactly sympathetic to Stephens' breathlessness. To take an example, one commentator, securing top positions as both 'Readers Picks' and 'NY Times Picks' writes: Many similar comments appear and are in fact lauded. I, therefore, submit that public discourse is well and alive. Perhaps I overstate, but not too glaringly one hopes. On the subject of Mr Giraldi rewriting the first piece, I am agnostic. I'd rather he continues to remain his iconoclastic self and produce further articles in the same vein. And I'll continue to derive a certain pleasure in embracing the warmth for Jews which unfailing appear in response to my own comments!
Good article. American Conservative is Israel occupied territory and is anti-Trump near the level of Russia-gate fanatics.
The bloodthirsty and powerful Jewish minority has two problems though:
1. China doesn’t care about its stupid narcissistic fairy tales and it very well maybe the next global power because this Jewish minority is killing its host.
2. I think enough Americans have figured it out that they should be concerned. You can go to comments sections all over the internet and people are talking about this issue. It is a remarkable sight to behold and yet they calmly continue to push the US into war. All this Jewish minority has is craven Christians who want the world to end which ends badly for the Jews and be blessed by God for supporting Israel, bought and paid for politicians, and people scared of their power. They really must miss being persecuted like in the Middle Ages. People are getting turned off by this increasingly unpleasant Ethnic Democracy & Apartheid State based on poll data.
Russia-gate is a gift in a way. It is about a foreign government that is interfering in American politics. The problem is how to generate enough hate for all foreign government interference in American politics. They are America’s biggest existential threat. They create the policy along with corporations. Then Israel will be one of many evil regimes that are sucking the life out of America, stealing from us, and trying to get us to fight its enemies for them. Lets hate them all and call them all out for screwing us over like Trump does. The Saudis have bought off Americans in an attempt to get out of being sued for 9/11. Trump doesn’t ban countries where actual terrorist who have attacked the US have come from. At least he supported putting Qatar in its place despite its cheerleaders at the American Conservative. The American Conservative bragged about Qatar helping in Libya. What are they on over there? They are probably a bunch of closet Al Qaeda sympathizers.
This is an oxymoron. If you are PRO-Israel then you are assumed to LOVE Trump as he is their biggest puppet YET.
Why are people so misguided on this? The AltRight dreams of Trump being anti-Israel, but the fact is JUST THE OPPOSITE IS TRUE. He has given them a pledge for unlimited funds.
Look who his cabinet members and administration are -- all zionists.
This is the only way he is still alive.
Well spoken Philip.
It is not just media correspondents being targeted.
On a personal note, I was essentially sacked (or at least squeezed out) of a senior academic position because I stated to a Jewish visitor that the Holocaust memorial outside of the Berlin parliament was a monstrosity and it was time to move on. We also discussed Jewish power.
From several sources I discovered that I had been branded as an anti-Semite and perhaps even, gasp, a ‘Holocaust denier’. Even ‘though the person with whom I had the discussion was a visitor to my house from a foreign country, some Jewish people have their own networks to disseminate slander without consequence (eg Moffet) – except to those being attacked.
Without going into details that could readily identify me, most of my external consultancies soon dried up, then the University started to pressure me to “retire”. Fortunately I did so in a financially favorable way before further pressure was applied.
We must fight back and I am delighted to see that you are not giving up.
This is a private, Jew-only site requiring registration.
Imagine the fuss if there was a similar gentile site targeting Jewish academics.
It is not just media correspondents being targeted.
On a personal note, I was essentially sacked (or at least squeezed out) of a senior academic position because I stated to a Jewish visitor that the Holocaust memorial outside of the Berlin parliament was a monstrosity and it was time to move on. We also discussed Jewish power.
From several sources I discovered that I had been branded as an anti-Semite and perhaps even, gasp, a 'Holocaust denier'. Even 'though the person with whom I had the discussion was a visitor to my house from a foreign country, some Jewish people have their own networks to disseminate slander without consequence (eg Moffet) - except to those being attacked.
Without going into details that could readily identify me, most of my external consultancies soon dried up, then the University started to pressure me to "retire". Fortunately I did so in a financially favorable way before further pressure was applied.
We must fight back and I am delighted to see that you are not giving up.
As an addendum regarding Moffet which targets academics.
This is a private, Jew-only site requiring registration.
Imagine the fuss if there was a similar gentile site targeting Jewish academics.
Critics of pernicious Israeli or professional zionist influence in the US and satellite countries seem to be subject to a form of “reverse Nazism” propagated by said influences.
Exclusive: Israel’s parliamentary plot against UK politicians
Published on Jan 7, 2017
Al Jazeera has uncovered evidence of an Israeli diplomat’s involvement in smear campaigns to discredit a British minister and other politicians.
Al Jazeera’s investigative unit went undercover with an Israeli lobby group for several months.
The investigation reveals conversations in which a diplomat plotted to damage the careers of MPs they feel don’t give enough support to Israel.
Clayton Swisher – Undercover Investigation of the Israel Lobby
Published on Mar 29, 2017
Full speech given by Clayton Swisher (director of investigative journalism for Al Jazeera) discussing the making of “The Lobby”, a four-part undercover investigative series exposing the Israeli Embassy’s covert influence campaign in the UK at the “Israel Lobby and American Policy” conference on March 24th, 2017 at the National Press Club.
Phil, I concur in your evaluation of how you ought to have rewritten your article. When I read it, I did get the intimation that there seemed to be a generic anti-Jewish animus because you didn’t explain how you have no problem with some clear thinking folks who are also Jewish. Given that these political critiques are going to generate opposition, because of the high political stakes in which there is going to be no nuance or quarter given, it’s practically important that no ammunition for defenestration be even inadvertently proferred. Unfortunately, I think your justified focus on damaging Likudnik policies that are harmful not just to the United States, but ultimately to Israel, caused you to fall into a baleful trap in which you did not disarm this predictable response at the same time. Sure, perhaps you ought not to have to take that much care, but that is the world of a politics that is practiced as if any means is justified to win.
What isn’t helpful, as well, are the commenters who clearly express genuine anti-semitic bigotry, who tar your own insights with their connotation of outright hatred of Jews and Holocaust denial by association. I suggest that moderating these comments to eliminate them would be prudent. I am sure some of them are even Hasbara false flag efforts, but whether or not, they serve no purpose at all useful to a sane discussion of how poorly conceived Israeli policies are actually counterproductive for the wellbeing of all of us, Jew and non-Jew alike.
I would like to know the name of the editor who delivered the blow. I think given your explanation, he ought to reconsider and that we should be able to complain. But then, perhaps you are being more generous than he, because surely it would subject him to destructive personal doxxing by some of those associated with the more unhinged commenters here.
I know from personal experience how unethical such mob driven personal destruction can be, having been doxxed by a campaign of falsehoods designed to destroy, even if it wasn’t for the same reason – except the commonality of being effective at debunking status quo opinion.
You mean...people who speak truth? You mean ... people who speak truth plainly? Icky people like that?
Are you familiar with the term "Pharisee"?
When you figure out what this exact level of truthfulness is so as not to be labeled anti-Semitic by Jews, let me know what the lottery numbers will be since that should be an even easier task.
In fact, to more accurately reflect your views, why not rewrite the article now? I believe it’s not yet too late, and in fact would help the cause of truth and a more peaceful world, our most important goals. I recently had to do something like that in regards to some different more personal issues myself, as I had momentarily lost perspective due to emotional involvement, and I valued truth at least this time more than my ego. The outcome was good and I was forgiven for my lapse, and I didn’t violate my integrity either. You can choose not to publish this comment, as it is somewhat personal. God bless.
Fran, I agree with you. I scanned Phil's article quickly, and clearly understood "Jews" to mean a clique of unduly influential and like-minded Jews in power and media centers. Not all Jews, not at all. But, I can sort of understand--sort of--how some casual readers could believe Phil's piece to be a smear job.
Phil, any chance of a rewrite to clarify your thinking and add robustness to it?
This explication of Dr. Giraldi's position is very well done.
I think it would be a terrible mistake to "rewrite the article."
Fran Macadam, you cite a personal situation in which, if I'm not over interpreting, you issued a mea culpa. You stated that you did so because you had "lost perspective;" apparently you reined in "ego" and were "forgiven."
The example of your personal situation in conjunction with your suggestion that Phil "rewrite" the article highlights all the reasons why neither Phil nor any American who upholds American principles and interests agains what they may consider infringements by another set of individuals who advocate for the interests of a foreign government, should do so: Why should someone who is an American, and who supports and defends American interests, seek "forgiveness" from the offending party(ies)?
Did the authors of the Declaration of Independence struggle to rein in their uppityness and ego-driven perspective (i.e. self-interest) when they set out to
"assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them?"
When Vladimir Jabotinsky arrived in the USA in January, 1935, a reporter asked him,
"“How can the Jews achieve a true Homeland in the Holy Land?”
“By demanding it,” Jabotinsky said quietly."
http://www.jta.org/1935/01/27/archive/revisionism-is-inevitable-says-jabotinsky-here-for-wide-tour
Why should Americans be any less firm in their demand that the United States be the "true homeland of the American people," above all else?
Jabotinsky never rewrote his intention to displace Palestinians; rather, he doubled-down, crafting the Iron Wall policy; Dennis Ross has never sought forgiveness for his "emotional attachment" to Israel (so intense that he chaired the JCPPPI) or abusing his position in US government to advance Israel's interests.
@ 5. Nicholas Flavius mentioned E Michael Jones.
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/how-i-got-fired/#comment-2029315
In one of his video lectures Jones discussed how Catholics Jones then reminds his audience that Catholics are enjoined to "love your enemy." And so he "loves Jews."
The implication is clear: We have to be as certain as Jabotinsky what we stand for, and we must not be cowed by the adversary; in fact, we should clarify our thinking to the point that we understand who the adversary is, and having clarified our relative positions, we must assertively speak our truth -- in love.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obtgaZ97Kdc
Mr. Giraldi,
I again regret that you have been a victim of Jewish repressive thought speech. Rather than be a victim, I suggest you and Mr. Unz take a Tit-for-Tat Eye-for-an-Eye approach. In other words, Don’t Get Mad, Get Even.
Some suggestions:
1) Limit individual comments to five posts per article. This will clean up articles from excessive spamming, overzealous ain’t-gotta-life multi-posters, and/or retarded low esteem Clan Circumcision trolls seeking their low Shekel paid quota fills.
2) Install Anti-Bot Software for articles.
3) Consider Web Hosting outside of the USSA in a country that has a track record of protecting Free Speech.
4) Restrict/Block sites from a certain non-pork eating psychopathic nation on the Eastern Med.
5) Restrict/Block sites in and around Langley, DC, and any located Jewish Lobbying Groups.
6) Permanently ban known trolls. I believe you are smart enough to know of whom I speak.
Do you love the way I used their Kabbalist Voodoo # of 6 against them?
Since the Talmudic Terrorists loves collective punishment, send back some love their way and let them Hava Nagila their dancing meshugana arses to the Pagan Rain Dance of Many Shekels.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5AUy9vTGpQ
Because……Stupid is Forever
I hope this helps.
Oy Vey. Truth needs not hide behind Laws.
Philip Giraldi wrote:
- The most likely cause of the US invasion of Afghanistan was not 9/11?
- The most likely cause of deposing Gaddafi in Libya was not the “Arab Spring” and the actions of the UN Security Council, NATO, France and assorted Arab countries? (Hard to imagine AIPAC having an influence on any of the other parties involved)
- The most likely cause of the Syrian Civil War was not the conflict between Bashar Assad and assorted Syrian rebel groups and Islamist groups in Syria (al-Nusra, ISIS, etc.)?
- The most likely cause of the US invasion of Iraq was not, generally, a series of US military and foreign policy reassessments (however possibly flawed) in specific reaction to 9/11?
Mr. Giraldi, I have long admired your dispassionate, non-polemical style of writing, even regarding emotion-laden topics like the Israel lobby’s influence in foreign policy. You are careful with the facts and provide thoughtful and logical analysis. Your history with the CIA makes you all that more interesting. You are a pleasure to read and I always particularly look for your articles.
Your courage in following the facts wherever they lead, regardless of personal cost incurred by touching the third rail of American politics, makes you a true patriot.
Ceterum censeo we must all labor together to throw off these imperial chains and restore the rightful Republic.
Well, Phil, I thought there were hypocritical and unfair elements in the attacks on yourself and Plame, but I expect you’ve been a bit careless as well, not minding the fact of negotiating a politically correct minefield. In any case, you might (or not) appreciate my take on the business:
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2017/10/02/jews-in-the-news/
^ It’s not exactly a case of ‘I have your back” but it’s clear the coverage in mainstream is despicable -
The U.S. is a colony of Israel. If you think I am joking take a look at how Great Britain managed its empire through the co-opting of local leaders – Maharajahs and suchlike and the insinuation of its operatives into the seats of power. It wasn’t all conquest.
Apart from the neo-cons governing U.S. foreign policy, Israel firsters dominate media, finance, entertainment and education.
Right now Israel is coming under pressure as a Russia, Syria Iran, Hezbollah cooperation is steadily bringing ground forces closer to its borders. Watch as the neo-cons agitate for a U.S. strike on Iran and the U.S. builds a permanent base in Israel.
We live in interesting times.
“It is by the goodness of God that in our country we have those three unspeakably precious things: freedom of speech, freedom of conscience, and the prudence never to practice either of them”.
- Mark Twain, Pudd’nhead Wilson’s New Calendar, Ch. XX
Thus it becomes possible to prate continually about one’s devotion to human rights, freedom of speech, etc. without ever having to suffer the inconvenience of actually respecting those rights.
I seriously think that the USA could well be renamed “The United States of Hypocrisy”. It seems unlikely that hypocrisy has ever been raised to such a fine art as it has in the USA, more or less since its creation.
Indeed, one may well consider that the American Revolution was brought about by a rich and powerful minority of colonists, in order to escape from the relatively moderate government of London and the better to engage in slavery, the murder of the Native Americans and the theft of their lands.
Approximately 130,000 of 330,000,000 Americans read an opinion piece protected by the 1st Amendment and a certain touchy but influential group goes full gestapo, getting you fired from a job and dis-invited from a symposium. And, they still call this a free and democratic country? Apparently no amount of power and influence can cure a case of galloping paranoia.
Your writing is prolix and lacks subtlety.
Reason enough to censor it!
Good thinking/explication as usual, Philip.
People hold a lot of individual concepts about the term ‘Jew’ and a lot of misery has been contributed to by failure to ask the question “what do you mean by ‘Jew’?”
Judaism is of course a religion, and people also identify with cultures that have been associated with it, and some are members of ethnic groups that have historically been closely associated with that religion.
One can no more be born a Jew than a bricklayer or truck driver – even though that bricklayer or truck driver can decide they’re a Jew if they choose to.
There are a lot of differences between people who self-identify as Jews, so that’s what I try to say to keep my thinking clear – ‘people who self-identify as being Jewish’.
This may seem a little strained, but I think in light of the fact that the term ‘Jew’ is so unspecific in itself, it’s worth the effort to make clear that no matter whomever is being referred to, this single term tells nothing of any detail about them while simultaneously lighting up whatever concepts the word is associated with in one’s brain.
With unexamined, generalized and thus poorly understood terms, caution is in order.
Bush II repeatedly stated that his invasion of Iraq was to protect our allies in the region, and I’m pretty sure he specifically mentioned Israel. There is nothing controversial in stating that the U.S. has taken the role of Israel’s defender, or that American Jews push the situation.
TAC was not much of a remunerative job. Did Jews ever get you fired from a Federal job? Like at State Dept?
To all others...beware the POWER of the Cabal.
I’m a charter member of The American Conservative magazine, and am sickened by its hypocritical cowardice. Thank heaven for Unz Review and Giraldi, for their courage.
Me too Tundra. I actually have a bequest to TAC in my will, but intend to change it forthwith. Let us all belatedly grieve for America's First Amendment.
Jewish power in America has never been greater. So too, Israeli influence.
This may explain why even discussing this urgent and critical situation has become taboo. The orchestrated silence (some call it ‘self-censorship’) is itself no small achievement. And it’s certainly no accident.
Zionist ‘values’ now permeate all of Official Washington. This stunning rise in ethnic-centered political influence has produced not only head-spinning levels of intellectual conformity, but immense political corruption. This sordid condition empowers the already-untouchable Israel lobby still more.
Embedded and unassailable Zionist influence has brought about the unwarranted destruction of entire nations. Millions of lives have been ruined. Trillions of dollars have been squandered. The scale of misery and failure is astounding. Yet few dare to examine this phenomena deeply–or explore its dreadful meaning.
Instead, we citizen/spectators are fed distractions and cliches.
“Assad must go!”
“Terrorism must be defeated!”
Meanwhile, Israel watches from a safe distance, barking at Iran; issuing directives to Washington. Simultaneously, our mainstream media sharpens the Zionist-friendly narrative.
Those who dissent too loudly are given the loyalty test.
You aren’t anti-Semitic, are you?
Of course not! Never.
End of conversation.
But in reality, Washington’s ongoing, aggressive, pro-Israel wars must be seen for what they are: a vast, unbridled criminal enterprise that is not only horrid and brutal, but absolutely unnecessary. Worse still, most of this mayhem is in service to a foreign power.
Yet the Zionist fog machine–media, education, law, public speech, collective memory, mass entertainment and ‘mainstream’ political discourse–keeps a sheepish and guilt-ridden American public in a zombie-like trance of submission. Protests are muted and few. Citizens look to their TV for guidance. Genuine guidance however is not there.
Thankfully, courageous and morally-centered men like Philip Giraldi are sounding the alarm. We must do the same.
How can Americans react to this subversion of our govt when we are constantly being herded into a state of numbing fear with horrific massacres of our friends, relatives, loved ones and others?
All that free money, free weaponry, guaranteed UN vetoes to protect Apartheid Israel, wars and endless sanctions against nations Israel wants destroyed, control of the MSM by a certain ethnic group always lobbying for Israel and Congressional arse-kissing is proof positive that the USA is under Israeli occupation, paying tribute to our Overlord.
And the concentration camp guards watching over us will make sure you pay some kind of penalty if you dare speak out against our Israeli master.
I think that a little more precision in the language, particularly in the headline, would have helped. But the reasons for referring not simply to ‘neoconservatives’, or ‘Zionists’ were clearly cogent ones. The plain fact of the matter is that the organised ‘Jewish community’, in the United States and Britain alike, is not only committed to Israel but has largely defined Jewish identity in terms of that commitment.
Alternative conceptions of Jewish identity have largely been marginalised – particularly as Jews who do not want to be part of a ‘Jewish people’ as defined by the kind of figures about whom Giraldi is writing commonly move away from any kind of Jewish identity.
Ironically, the kind of attempt to suppress what are palpably obvious facts with which it seems Robert W. Merry has been happy to collude not only makes any return to rationality in the policies of both our countries difficult – it may turn out to be dangerous, both for Israel and for Jews in the United States, Britain, and elsewhere.
Part of the background to this is that there seems to be something of an inverse correlation, among American Jews between influence and genuine intellectual grasp – which is both an American, and a Jewish, tragedy.
As someone who has been following the libel cases produced by the Christopher Steele dossier closely, and was once involved – successfully – in a protracted libel case over a programme I made, I find the description of Dennis Ross as ‘Israel’s lawyer’ particular ironic.
Certainly, if a case comes to the court, one wants a lawyer to use every trick in the book to help you win. But one also wants a lawyer to exploit his professional expertise, and detachment, to stop one doing silly things in the first place.
It appears that Ross’s conception of his role has been based on the premise that, since Israeli Jews are at threat in a way American Jews are not, the latter are not entitled to articulate any substantive dissent from the way that the former define their security interests. The notion that he might better serve the country he professes to want to help by exploiting the objectivity born of detachment seems a little too difficult for him to grasp.
The result has been that both Israeli and American Jews have paid lip-service to the ‘two-state solution’, while successive Israeli governments have been given carte blanche to pursue policies of colonisation in the West Bank which anyone not totally deluded could see would make such a solution impossible.
By his role in the Camp David clusterf**k, back in 2000, Ross himself made the situation in the Middle East very measurably worse. This was as a direct result of the self-indulgent fantasy that somehow Arafat could be pressured, charmed and cajoled into accepting a version of the ‘two state’ solution which left most of the colonisation project intact. Anyone not totally deluded could see that there was no conceivable way that any Palestinian leader could agree to such a deal, and deliver the acquiescence of Palestinians in particular, and Arabs and Muslims in general.
Equally deluded was the fantasy that topplying ‘nationalist’ régimes in the Middle East would pave the way for the acceptance of Israel in the region. With Iraq, the result was to create the ‘Shia Crescent’ and empower jihadists. To say that the attempts to get out of the resulting problems by doing a repeat performance with the Syrian régime have ended in a massive clusterf**k might be deemed something of an understatement.
A fundamental point about the issue of ‘dual loyalty’ was made by Nathan Glazer in the piece of which Phil links – and was also central to the desperate rearguard action which Edwin Montagu, then the sole Jewish member of the British Cabinet, fought against the Balfour Declaration back in 1917.
It is perfectly possible for ‘dual loyalty’ to be accepted – so long as it appears that the interests of the countries involved are in harmony. If however that confidence collapses, then those who live in one country but have defined their identity in terms of allegiance to another will come to be regarded with suspicion – and may indeed end up being seen as ‘the enemy within.’
A central feature of the politics of the past few years has been the utter inability of élites on both sides of the Atlantic to grasp the force of the backlash which has been building up against the ‘invade the world, invite the world’ agendas which have shaped policy. It is also reasonably clear, to anyone who bothers to look, that the rather prominent role of Jews in both agendas is leading to a revival of anti-Semitism.
In this situation, the remarks by Dershowitz which Phil quotes really do seem to represent something close to suicidal hubris.
I am not a great fan of Kevin MacDonald, to put it mildly – and think that the notion of Jews as an ‘hostile élite’ in the Soviet Union is a problematic over-simplification of a very complex reality. But rather a lot of influential American Jews do seem to be queuing up for starring roles in the drama MacDonald has scripted about them being an ‘hostile élite’ in the United States.
The ultimate insulting irony, from my own direct personal experience, was having a jewish individual boast about using his power and influence as a jew, with the high level contacts and privileged “minority” access to “hate crime” legal protection that brought him, to have me harassed by the police and prosecuted for writing opinions he felt ought not to be allowed to be expressed, and at the same time barefacedly assert that merely referring to undue jewish influence in our media, politics and society in general is “antisemitic”, basically irrational hatred, and is therefore now arguably a criminal offence in the UK.
This is no idle menace, as it has already been largely achieved in Europe and in the UK, and works in tandem with the wider leftist attempts to separate what they call “hate speech” from general, rightly protected, political speech. The laws and interpretations have been put in place in the UK. All that remains is to build the political will to openly use the law more widely.
What are the answers, for ordinary folk (ie, who are neither jewish nor irrational “anti-Semites”)?
It goes without saying that freedom of speech should be protected against leftist (and jewish, black, and all the other minority lobbies) attempts to impose “hate speech” laws and taboos. The taboos should be defied, and those who defy those taboos supported, even if we might not like what they say or their wider politics.
The attempt by jewish lobbyists, described by Dershowitz and openly admitted by jewish identity lobbyists, to economically and socially isolate their critics should be actively opposed, by refusing to go along with it and by supporting said critics as far as possible, politically, economically and socially. The fact that they are targeted should in itself make us more inclined to support them, or at least to reduce opposition to them, even if we disagree with them.
In general, we should have less sympathy for every advocate of jewish interests or Israeli interests and for every policy they espouse, and if challenged should openly say that this will continue so long as jewish elites seek to silence their critics by abusing their wealth and position. We should target policies that are clearly neuralgic for such people, like the BDS campaign against Israel which they are actively seeking to criminalise (!) in the US and elsewhere, and support them even if we don’t agree with them.
Just as the response to being endlessly accused of being racist should ultimately be to normalise racism, so it should be for antisemitism.
At the same time that Phil is pointing out the alarming fact that the ‘magnificent’ seven neocons and their minions are saddling up their horses to lead us (from the safety of their office chairs in DC) into another crusade against Iran (this time); elsewhere in the media and in politics, on the same pages and by the same people feigning outrage at Phil’s conclusions, no evidence whatsoever is required to draw conclusions and to assign guilt to presumed Russian collaborators.
The acceptance thresholds is completely reversed: in one case no amount of evidence is enough, while in the other, no evidence whatsoever is required!
Clearly he was a coward, unless he is a true believer in the need to suppress opinions of the kind you were expressing. Either could be the case in relation to staff at TAC, I think.
A leak here from an insider with details of the arguments used and naming the guilty parties would be very beneficial. It’s clearly in the public interest to have a fuller public understanding of the motives and behaviours of people making decisions at all significant media organisations, given those bodies are able to influence the shaping of public discourse and therefore policy.
“In fact, to more accurately reflect your views, why not rewrite the article now?”
Fran, I agree with you. I scanned Phil’s article quickly, and clearly understood “Jews” to mean a clique of unduly influential and like-minded Jews in power and media centers. Not all Jews, not at all. But, I can sort of understand–sort of–how some casual readers could believe Phil’s piece to be a smear job.
Phil, any chance of a rewrite to clarify your thinking and add robustness to it?
That's not to say there isn't some of the former, but merely that the important issue is the latter, and the active distortion of policy that results from this active suppression of particular viewpoints.
That being so, isn't stubborn defiance a better response than kowtowing, or even risking something that could be represented as kowtowing?
In other words, no rewrite that could be represented as a recantation, but instead more writing of subsequent pieces, such as this one, that clarify areas that are unclear. It's hardly as though any rewritten piece is going to be widely published or reported in the mainstream anyway, unless it does amount to an abject apology and kowtowing.
Fran, I agree with you. I scanned Phil's article quickly, and clearly understood "Jews" to mean a clique of unduly influential and like-minded Jews in power and media centers. Not all Jews, not at all. But, I can sort of understand--sort of--how some casual readers could believe Phil's piece to be a smear job.
Phil, any chance of a rewrite to clarify your thinking and add robustness to it?
Maybe. I had intended that this piece be in part a clarification of what I was thinking. Dunno if it merits a full rewrite. Will sleep on it!
Need more proof that Israel controls our lives? Pay attention to how voting in America is done. You keep voting until Israel and her supporters get their way.
That is not close to being unique, though it being done for an ostensibly foreign nation is.
The English have always operated that way. People in Ireland vote 'wrong' - then the English change the law in some way to make the next vote g the way the Anglo-Saxon Elites want it to go.
That also is the way we got 'civil rights' in the US. Middle American whites fail to vote as Boston Brahmins and other WASP Elites want: Then laws must be changed so the next vote turns out the way the WASP Elites desire.
And once again - it cannot be over-emphasized that from its solidification, WASP culture has been staunchly pro-Jewish. To the average WASP Elite, Jews are the other half of the power couple, the half that may at times be resented but is promoted because Jews always have been the necessary allies for WASP Elites to wage culture war against the vast majority of white Christians they tule.
American wasting fortunes and the lives of its soldiers in the Middle East is part of that centuries old political game. It is the contemporary version of Oliver Cromwell with Jewish money making certain that permanent war devastates nearly all conservative local cultures in the British Isles because that made the small WASP Elite an even richer group with even more power - which would rule the world.
The Brit Empire took that 'Anglo-Zionist' idea global, and the US now acts in stead of the Brit Empire.
Always am liking your writing, Mr. Girald, since I was to finding Raimondo’s site after what was here termed ‘simultaneously occurring terror events’, 911 to USA people.
It is always making sense, and I was always made to think. At one stage, I was reading comments by putative leftists who were snidely to suggesting that one cannot trust the words of a former CIA officer, you were clearly the target, that was eight to ten years ago.
Seems to me that the same kind of thing as what got you fired is in effect in all English-speaking countries, but NYC, LA, and Washington DC are zio/neocon central.
They explore footholds in East Asia, have a small wedge with PRC from selling them weapons tech stolen from the USA in past years, a little one with the Philippines through intermarriage, a little one in Korea from crazy evangelistic Christians, and a little one here, from intermarriage with Yakuza-connected women, but that is disappearing since Immigration stopped their habit of coming here to doing illegal work and trade. That was almost twenty years ago.
Re. The American Conservative, i am reading it at times for study of language, culture and politics.
I even reading Dreher’s posts at times, if I did not, would not know, for example, that Teen Vogue USA was recently to publish a guide to anal sex, all very upbeat, pretty stupid and ugly.
Point re. your exclusion is that he usually is posting too much, but, I was checking half an hour ago, he is suddenly very quiet. Would suspecting a guilty conscience.
Just about no posts since your exclusion. Strange.
I would suggesting that you privately challenge the mag. to publicly explaining their action in detail.
Sorry, too long and meandering, but my post still worth reading I think, but again, always thanks for your good articles.
The Left plays Dreher like an old drum, and he always delivers.
Clearly TAC have every right to sack a writer for any reason they wish, and no duty to explain themselves. But readers likewise have the right to judge them on their doing so and if they won't explain themselves then it can be assumed that they are either cowards kowtowing to the powerful, or to the "antisemitism" taboo, or they are true believers in that taboo. Likewise, if they do respond merely to resort to the dishonest platitudes about "hatred" characteristic of political correctness then they can properly recognised and classified appropriately as part of the problem.
Connecting all (or at least MOST) of the dots, the Rothschild Cabal has controlled the world’s money and, consequently, the World Powers through, firstly, Psychological Warfare…IT owns them. Although it is admirable from a moral standpoint, your voice is as one crying in the wilderness of anti-cabal focus simply because that power is and has always been all powerful.
130,000 clicks or views on your article, put in perspective, is a drop in the proverbiale bucket. I do agree with you; however, we are just a skin rash on the body of the Cabal’s left hand that receives a small application of salve in the form of psychological “dimissal.”
Who they don’t own, they ignore or quickly administer some salve. They’ve been around too long and have all the money.
I feel you, brother.
I’m sorry to hear that you were removed from TAC. I do not believe that you should tailor you writings to make them pro-Israeli / Jewish if that does not represent your views. If I find an article unappealing I just skip it, I don’t want to see it censored and I don’t assume bad intentions on people just because they pursue a theory I don’t agree with. To judge if someone is out-of-bounds perhaps we should apply the ‘Iran test’, replace Israel/Jewish with Iran/Iranian and see if people would still take offense (being a bit facetious, nothing would be out-of-bounds).
TAC is an odd place, I post comments and for some reason every single comment I post on the U.S. state Dept. never gets published while every other comment I write does and I cannot fathom why.
The pattern goes like this.
1. Larison writes how Tillerson is gutting the U.S. State Dept. budget and this is wrecking U.S. diplomacy.
2. I post a comment asking why that’s a bad thing because 60%+ of the budget goes for ‘soft power’, funding NGO’s to influence and/or meddle in other countries. Lindsey Graham even said, ‘that’s our soft power’.
This is like Groundhog Day, I’ve tried posting several versions of this comment thinking that I inadvertently said something inflammatory. I’ve stopped commenting on any article having to do with this topic.
Maybe I’m wrong, I’m fallible but I don’t see how my comment is out of bounds, I’m baffled.
Dershowitz : “…We have earned the right to influence public debate, we have earned the right to be heard, we have contributed disproportionately to success of this country…”
Success of “this country” or success of a tiny minority of “this country”?
Dershowitz : “…“Anyone that does [that] has to be treated with economic consequences. We have to hit them in the pocketbook…”
That is called Mafia methods in Goyim-speech.
Did this man not write a book called “Chutzpah” ?
(and I don’t believe his frequent visits to Jeffrey Epstein’s “paedophile -island” were that innocent either.)
Re: “1. China doesn’t care about its stupid narcissistic fairy tales and it very well maybe the next global power because this Jewish minority is killing its host.”
Correct, and add to that the Indian Hindu domain — both with long traditions and no need for the comic-book level nonsense peddled by the ME Tribe (enough of their own self severing varieties).
Btw, as for “Parasites and Hosts”, by way of metaphor: the Jewel Wasp parasitoid
https://youtu.be/qN2XMyxAs5o
https://youtu.be/ST-eE4Ud7nw
“Pay attention to how voting in America is done. You keep voting until Israel and her supporters get their way.”
That is not close to being unique, though it being done for an ostensibly foreign nation is.
The English have always operated that way. People in Ireland vote ‘wrong’ – then the English change the law in some way to make the next vote g the way the Anglo-Saxon Elites want it to go.
That also is the way we got ‘civil rights’ in the US. Middle American whites fail to vote as Boston Brahmins and other WASP Elites want: Then laws must be changed so the next vote turns out the way the WASP Elites desire.
And once again – it cannot be over-emphasized that from its solidification, WASP culture has been staunchly pro-Jewish. To the average WASP Elite, Jews are the other half of the power couple, the half that may at times be resented but is promoted because Jews always have been the necessary allies for WASP Elites to wage culture war against the vast majority of white Christians they tule.
American wasting fortunes and the lives of its soldiers in the Middle East is part of that centuries old political game. It is the contemporary version of Oliver Cromwell with Jewish money making certain that permanent war devastates nearly all conservative local cultures in the British Isles because that made the small WASP Elite an even richer group with even more power – which would rule the world.
The Brit Empire took that ‘Anglo-Zionist’ idea global, and the US now acts in stead of the Brit Empire.
Fran, I agree with you. I scanned Phil's article quickly, and clearly understood "Jews" to mean a clique of unduly influential and like-minded Jews in power and media centers. Not all Jews, not at all. But, I can sort of understand--sort of--how some casual readers could believe Phil's piece to be a smear job.
Phil, any chance of a rewrite to clarify your thinking and add robustness to it?
This isn’t a case really of some naïfs innocently misinterpreting Giraldi’s words. Rather, it’s a case of people with an agenda intentionally misrepresenting those words to justify action against him, in order to suppress the public expression of his opinions both by him and by others who will see his punishment and fear it being imposed upon themselves.
That’s not to say there isn’t some of the former, but merely that the important issue is the latter, and the active distortion of policy that results from this active suppression of particular viewpoints.
That being so, isn’t stubborn defiance a better response than kowtowing, or even risking something that could be represented as kowtowing?
In other words, no rewrite that could be represented as a recantation, but instead more writing of subsequent pieces, such as this one, that clarify areas that are unclear. It’s hardly as though any rewritten piece is going to be widely published or reported in the mainstream anyway, unless it does amount to an abject apology and kowtowing.
I don't disagree with you or Mr. Giraldi that a rewrite could be interpreted as recantation or apology. But, an expanded article may be worth thinking about to clarify possible confusion and to leave no doubt that recantation or apology is not the goal. Thanks.
Phil, I pray that you do. Your influence in the larger scheme of things and your insights are too good to lose. We are all being driven by societal currents into identity politics, whether we agree with it or not. It is more harmful than useful to individual freedom, because it can never tell us the particular character or principles of any person we will personally encounter. I think of the negative reaction and controversy that the great political philosopher, Hannah Arendt became embroiled in, during the aftermath of the Eichmann trial and her articles about it as an eyewitness. Her own value was her integrity, yet she lost lifetime friendships because she said she would not make her own identity that of a tribe, to the detriment of the truth, which had been demanded of her. We owe it to such brave individuals not to make the mistake of inadvertently tarring them by association to their ethnic or religious origins they may share with the mistaken or even the ill-intentioned, but make it clear that our critiques are over faulty policies driven by mistaken thinking. I think that this satisfies even the question, “Is it good for the Jews?” What is truly good for all, if considered in all consequences, will be policies that are charitable to all. The best practical friend anyone could have, is the one who may not do just what you want, but what is best, keeping you accountable. And so it ought to be, in fairness to friend and foe alike, some of the latter we may even convince if we don’t place them beyond the pale.
I don’t think the problem is entirely Israeli influence. The US has had a hypnotic fascination with Jews since its founding. British religious dissenters read the Bible and reinterpreted the Exodus to refer to themselves. Their migration to the promised land was their journey to America. They identify with Jews. This thread still runs through many of our religions such as Baptist and Mormon.
We are running into a brick wall of religion. No amount of reason will sway this emotional bond with Jews.
The bright side here is the rise of Chinese influence. The Chinese will never be convinced that writing was invented by Jews, that the Bible is the world’s oldest book, or that the laws of physics suddenly changed in 4004 BC.
It is always making sense, and I was always made to think. At one stage, I was reading comments by putative leftists who were snidely to suggesting that one cannot trust the words of a former CIA officer, you were clearly the target, that was eight to ten years ago.
Seems to me that the same kind of thing as what got you fired is in effect in all English-speaking countries, but NYC, LA, and Washington DC are zio/neocon central.
They explore footholds in East Asia, have a small wedge with PRC from selling them weapons tech stolen from the USA in past years, a little one with the Philippines through intermarriage, a little one in Korea from crazy evangelistic Christians, and a little one here, from intermarriage with Yakuza-connected women, but that is disappearing since Immigration stopped their habit of coming here to doing illegal work and trade. That was almost twenty years ago.
Re. The American Conservative, i am reading it at times for study of language, culture and politics.
I even reading Dreher's posts at times, if I did not, would not know, for example, that Teen Vogue USA was recently to publish a guide to anal sex, all very upbeat, pretty stupid and ugly.
Point re. your exclusion is that he usually is posting too much, but, I was checking half an hour ago, he is suddenly very quiet. Would suspecting a guilty conscience.
Just about no posts since your exclusion. Strange.
I would suggesting that you privately challenge the mag. to publicly explaining their action in detail.
Sorry, too long and meandering, but my post still worth reading I think, but again, always thanks for your good articles.
I think Rod Dreher is a very easily excitable girly-boy. His heart bleeds and bleeds. His instincts are usually very good, but then something will get his heart bleeding, and then he sounds like another hysterical Liberal woman.
The Left plays Dreher like an old drum, and he always delivers.
I hope his kids become alt-right Nazis or SJW-transgender activists and disavow their father, would be well-deserved.
It is always making sense, and I was always made to think. At one stage, I was reading comments by putative leftists who were snidely to suggesting that one cannot trust the words of a former CIA officer, you were clearly the target, that was eight to ten years ago.
Seems to me that the same kind of thing as what got you fired is in effect in all English-speaking countries, but NYC, LA, and Washington DC are zio/neocon central.
They explore footholds in East Asia, have a small wedge with PRC from selling them weapons tech stolen from the USA in past years, a little one with the Philippines through intermarriage, a little one in Korea from crazy evangelistic Christians, and a little one here, from intermarriage with Yakuza-connected women, but that is disappearing since Immigration stopped their habit of coming here to doing illegal work and trade. That was almost twenty years ago.
Re. The American Conservative, i am reading it at times for study of language, culture and politics.
I even reading Dreher's posts at times, if I did not, would not know, for example, that Teen Vogue USA was recently to publish a guide to anal sex, all very upbeat, pretty stupid and ugly.
Point re. your exclusion is that he usually is posting too much, but, I was checking half an hour ago, he is suddenly very quiet. Would suspecting a guilty conscience.
Just about no posts since your exclusion. Strange.
I would suggesting that you privately challenge the mag. to publicly explaining their action in detail.
Sorry, too long and meandering, but my post still worth reading I think, but again, always thanks for your good articles.
Rod Dreher is in Europe and posting, but those blog items are not being highlighted as items on the main page.
It is interesting to me that there is a reply to me by indirection through commentor Jake, it is to confirming that I was to hit the nail of the stupidity (Dreher) on the head.
Cheap.
Although, in terms of u-name, my nonsensical one and 'Jake' are equally pseudonymous. I was raising the point (re. Dreher) and response.
I am the not without analytical skills, so that sequence is funny.
It is always making sense, and I was always made to think. At one stage, I was reading comments by putative leftists who were snidely to suggesting that one cannot trust the words of a former CIA officer, you were clearly the target, that was eight to ten years ago.
Seems to me that the same kind of thing as what got you fired is in effect in all English-speaking countries, but NYC, LA, and Washington DC are zio/neocon central.
They explore footholds in East Asia, have a small wedge with PRC from selling them weapons tech stolen from the USA in past years, a little one with the Philippines through intermarriage, a little one in Korea from crazy evangelistic Christians, and a little one here, from intermarriage with Yakuza-connected women, but that is disappearing since Immigration stopped their habit of coming here to doing illegal work and trade. That was almost twenty years ago.
Re. The American Conservative, i am reading it at times for study of language, culture and politics.
I even reading Dreher's posts at times, if I did not, would not know, for example, that Teen Vogue USA was recently to publish a guide to anal sex, all very upbeat, pretty stupid and ugly.
Point re. your exclusion is that he usually is posting too much, but, I was checking half an hour ago, he is suddenly very quiet. Would suspecting a guilty conscience.
Just about no posts since your exclusion. Strange.
I would suggesting that you privately challenge the mag. to publicly explaining their action in detail.
Sorry, too long and meandering, but my post still worth reading I think, but again, always thanks for your good articles.
I think Giraldi (and Unz) should very publicly challenge TAC, right here, to explain their justification for sacking a writer for expressing conservative opinions elsewhere, and to explain how the managers of a supposedly conservative publication founded to break the neocon grip have come to regard a piece warning of undue jewish neocon influence on foreign policy as “unacceptable”.
Clearly TAC have every right to sack a writer for any reason they wish, and no duty to explain themselves. But readers likewise have the right to judge them on their doing so and if they won’t explain themselves then it can be assumed that they are either cowards kowtowing to the powerful, or to the “antisemitism” taboo, or they are true believers in that taboo. Likewise, if they do respond merely to resort to the dishonest platitudes about “hatred” characteristic of political correctness then they can properly recognised and classified appropriately as part of the problem.
That's not to say there isn't some of the former, but merely that the important issue is the latter, and the active distortion of policy that results from this active suppression of particular viewpoints.
That being so, isn't stubborn defiance a better response than kowtowing, or even risking something that could be represented as kowtowing?
In other words, no rewrite that could be represented as a recantation, but instead more writing of subsequent pieces, such as this one, that clarify areas that are unclear. It's hardly as though any rewritten piece is going to be widely published or reported in the mainstream anyway, unless it does amount to an abject apology and kowtowing.
Thank you Randal – your last para precisely represents my concern about doing what looks like a rewrite as it could be twisted to look like a recantation.
I think it understandable that when considering the foreign intelligence information you have seen, which would stun many folks not privy to it, would produce a level of outrage that could lead to wording that could look unfair. Still, it is very important to clarify that there ought not to be a religious or ethnic test for serving in any capacity, merely an open vetting of any particular individual's real views with the policy implications for that. As you may have surmised, as an evangelical Christian, my policy views if not my orthodoxy are outside the group mainstream. So it's the what, not the who, that's important.
What don't you just explicitly state that it is not a recantation of the essentials, but rather after noticing the outpouring of support and orgasmic high-fives from the enthusiastic anti-Semites in the UR comment sections, you decided to write to make it clear that you were writing specifically to identify those warmongers who happen to be American Jews? Leave your readers to ponder the questions of dual loyalty and recusal without your guidance in that direction.
My article proved to be quite popular, particularly after former CIA officer Valerie Plame tweeted her approval of it and was viciously and repeatedly attacked,
bada bing bada boom
Their reaction will probably be to hire more gentile faces to promote their bellicist causes and policies, from lawmakers to journalists to think tanks ‘experts’. John McCain and Lindsey Graham have notably fulfilled this role but they’re getting a bit spoiled.
Though in the end there’s only so much they can do to hide their hand. Simply inquiring: cui bono? is enough to see through it
The Left plays Dreher like an old drum, and he always delivers.
He is constantly self-promoting and also considers a number of neocons friends. He routinely bans comments critical of Israel from his pieces and is quite open about doing so.
Trump should have picked you to head the NSA.
I hope you write a book on foreign affairs / domestic surveillance recommendations - nothing bitter, just a history of events and the ideal path forward from here.
Dreher has become as conservative as was the average Moderate Jew in 1984. With one exception: Dreher does know and still says that the gay movement is about forcing the world to bow to gay privilege.
Of course, once he is shown how clearly the gay movement's early forms were tied to the Civil Rights movement, Dreher likely will go silent on the problems of the gay revolution because he would rather be called a pedophile than a racist or an anti-Semite.
Judaism is of course a religion, and people also identify with cultures that have been associated with it, and some are members of ethnic groups that have historically been closely associated with that religion.
One can no more be born a Jew than a bricklayer or truck driver - even though that bricklayer or truck driver can decide they're a Jew if they choose to.
There are a lot of differences between people who self-identify as Jews, so that's what I try to say to keep my thinking clear - 'people who self-identify as being Jewish'.
This may seem a little strained, but I think in light of the fact that the term 'Jew' is so unspecific in itself, it's worth the effort to make clear that no matter whomever is being referred to, this single term tells nothing of any detail about them while simultaneously lighting up whatever concepts the word is associated with in one's brain.
With unexamined, generalized and thus poorly understood terms, caution is in order.
I agree with you, anon. The term “Jew” is just too “loaded”. As a matter of simple pragmatism it’s better refer to “Zionist”. It basically (but not completely) covers the evil, & gives the user a better chance of defending themselves as critics of a politics, ideology & governance. It also has the virtue of capturing all the Zionist fellow-travellers: power/money hungry politicians, general establishment types & all the evangelical-born again useful idiots…(how they must laugh in Tel Aviv over that bunch !)
The term is distinct from "Israeli" and "Jew", and connotes little religious baggage.
Phil, I successfully negotiated the landmine of feeling that revising a few words of what I wrote would be tantamount to recantation of my fairly held main points. Despite my fears and the feelings that I was being betrayed, the courage to do this, in my own case, resulted in even stronger support for me. I did not recant, I took my friends’ concerns sympathetically and seriously, and explained my choice of words. In the end, this allowed them to mount a strong defense on my behalf, instead of dividing us as was the objective of those who didn’t like the overall assessment.
I think it understandable that when considering the foreign intelligence information you have seen, which would stun many folks not privy to it, would produce a level of outrage that could lead to wording that could look unfair. Still, it is very important to clarify that there ought not to be a religious or ethnic test for serving in any capacity, merely an open vetting of any particular individual’s real views with the policy implications for that. As you may have surmised, as an evangelical Christian, my policy views if not my orthodoxy are outside the group mainstream. So it’s the what, not the who, that’s important.
I don’t think he’s terribly fond of me, but he has allowed near 100% of my comments, which wasn’t the case several years ago. As for self-promotion, he’s not retired and isn’t going to be getting a government or corporate pension, and given his public opinions neither would he be employable by either, so in that position it’s an economic necessity.
Sailer, Shamir, Karlin, Saker, et al.
Do not try to lecture Mr. Philip Giraldi by bringing up the names of these people.
Sailer seems to be rather cucky when it comes to Jewish issues and I haven’t seen anything by Karlin on the matter yet. Shamir is Jewish so he does not count. He just as well can be a provocateur of the flypaper kind. And Saker is really inconsequential as being still a child who likes to play with his toy soldiers.
The HBD crowd is in awe of alleged high IQ of Jews. One may think they show a degree of civil courage by talking about the taboos like the depressed IQ test scores among some minorities which generates for them significant following among the deplorables but at the same time they keep spreading the meme of elevated IQ’s of our top caste which obviously, as the official story goes, ended up being the top caste on their own merit because of those allegedly elevated IQ’s. So actually the top caste my look very kindly at doings of various Murrays, Cochrans, Sailers and Derbyshires who allegedly suffer great oppression for the truth. These people specialize in cooking a very unsavory dish with chief ingredients of contempt for Negros and Jew idolatry.
Excellent!
Agree with Randal. No rewrite. Double down!
Dreher’s attacks on Trump in 2015-6 pretty much highlighted his loyalties. Dreher’s picked up a potent set of ideas and neutered them.
Trump should have picked you to head the NSA.
I hope you write a book on foreign affairs / domestic surveillance recommendations – nothing bitter, just a history of events and the ideal path forward from here.
Don’t change any word in the previous or this current article. ‘Oh I’m not talking about ALL Jews’ is such a pandering comment and it’s a surrender to them! This pernicious power must be exposed and defeated and if there is some ‘collateral’ damage so be it!
Something like the American patriots who attacked the British Crown in print? Something like the Negros who attacked Jim Crow? Americans who attacked Hitler’s policies and actions as head of state?
You mean…people who speak truth? You mean … people who speak truth plainly? Icky people like that?
Are you familiar with the term “Pharisee”?
The Left plays Dreher like an old drum, and he always delivers.
I would disagree with that. But it is just me.
The fact is that America is under Zionist control and has been for over 100 years ever since the Zionists got their privately owned FED and IRS installed in the U.S. and since that time we have been force to pay taxes and fight wars for our Zionist overlords.
The Zionists are destroying America just as a parasite destroys its host by Zionist perpetrated wars and the debt that comes with these wars, these are the warlords who are the destroyer of civilizations.
Another jew calls for censorship of speech they don’t like. Seems this is one area where virtually the entire tribe agrees. Jews don’t like the US as it was founded, too much freedom, too much liberty for the unwashed masses. Clearly the little people ought not have these rights that were given them by god. The rights for the masses ought be granted by the chosenites alone with the underlying principle “Is it good for the Jews?”
And the Jew wonders why the anti-semitism.
It’s because the predominant Jewish worldview is at odds with the principles under which the United States was founded! The Jews have already seriously overplayed their hand in this country. God Willing we will one day get enough true patriots in positions of power to snuff out this treasonous rulership by the privileged minority.
No members of the tribe signed our nations founding documents!
There are plenty of Jewish individuals who are appalled by the bullying tactics of Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheldon Adelson, but if lumped in with them through identity politics, will feel they have to reluctantly support them, just like a lot of beleaguered folks feel corraled into supporting Donald Trump as a matter of self defense.
What can we say about any of our tribes, except that in any of them, those who exemplify our best character and principles will always be in the minority. It’s counterproductive to then double down on victimizing those innocents who will also be attacked by the powerful members of their tribes that all of us in the minority are trying to hold accountable.
could be twisted to look like a recantation
What don’t you just explicitly state that it is not a recantation of the essentials, but rather after noticing the outpouring of support and orgasmic high-fives from the enthusiastic anti-Semites in the UR comment sections, you decided to write to make it clear that you were writing specifically to identify those warmongers who happen to be American Jews? Leave your readers to ponder the questions of dual loyalty and recusal without your guidance in that direction.
My article proved to be quite popular, particularly after former CIA officer Valerie Plame tweeted her approval of it and was viciously and repeatedly attacked,
bada bing bada boom
They could have if he wasn’t careful. You have to look over your shoulder with these maggots, but duh why am I telling you!
To all others…beware the POWER of the Cabal.
Clearly TAC have every right to sack a writer for any reason they wish, and no duty to explain themselves. But readers likewise have the right to judge them on their doing so and if they won't explain themselves then it can be assumed that they are either cowards kowtowing to the powerful, or to the "antisemitism" taboo, or they are true believers in that taboo. Likewise, if they do respond merely to resort to the dishonest platitudes about "hatred" characteristic of political correctness then they can properly recognised and classified appropriately as part of the problem.
Should we expect any reaction from Patrick Buchanan who was the first to write about the issue in TAC?
Buchanan and Giraldi have both directly suffered from the longstanding attempt to smear their criticisms and opinions as illegitimate that is characteristic of powerful lobbies using political correctness and manufactured political taboos as weapons. Unz has not been in a position to be vulnerable to it as they have, I assume (though I suspect he could tell a few good stories about attempts to persuade him to control the expression of opinions on his site here, if he were to feel the inclination to be indiscreet), but he runs a website dedicated to publishing "Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media".
Seems to me the three of them would have a common interest in this issue of the suppression of these particular opinions and positions, how it works in practice, and how it worked in this particular case - who said what to whom, what pressures were brought to bear, even by implicit threat, what arguments or ideas were used to justify, etc.
A joint challenge to TAC could be productive, even if ignored.
Thank you for the reply. I am not really caring about Dreher’s activities.
It is interesting to me that there is a reply to me by indirection through commentor Jake, it is to confirming that I was to hit the nail of the stupidity (Dreher) on the head.
Cheap.
Although, in terms of u-name, my nonsensical one and ‘Jake’ are equally pseudonymous. I was raising the point (re. Dreher) and response.
I am the not without analytical skills, so that sequence is funny.
I thought Finkelstein was such a fraud after his BDS ‘cult’ comment.
At that moment, it was clear who the controlled opposition was.
While applauding the article I am pretty sure that many of us here were leery about the title. However, I am also pretty sure that those Jews to whom it doesn’t apply (particularly the minority who have the guts to speak out) will wholeheartedly understand and forgive you because you dared to whack the nail so squarely on its head. And, characteristically, you’ve had the courage to stand by what you said – bravo Philip!
Instead of a recantation explain why you are so damn mad. Its about how these Israel-firsters are seriously damaging the US isn’t it? The behavior of this Jewish minority has consequences so maybe explain the end result which is the destruction of American life, American way of life, and American power.
Why should Americans care that their country is being annihilated by foreign interest groups? How does it affect them? What is the prognosis? Why should Americans care about a war with Iran? Iran can’t hit the US. We are safe unless Michael Scheuer was right in an interview with RT several years ago and that there are Iranian sleeper cells in the US ready to retaliate thanks to our lax border security. Why should self-absorbed Americans care about how Israel affects America’s relations with the rest of the Middle East which makes Israel look good? Why should Americans care about what happens to American soldiers or the people they fight on behalf of Israel? The US has very few terrorist attacks. Many of these things do not have any direct connection with the quality of life of each and every American except for the Iranian sleeper cell argument. Americans will go shop and Disney World after the war with Iran is started on behalf of Israel and Saudi interest. Nothing will change for the majority of them. Why should an American care since there are no visible consequences for themselves with the wars in the Middle East? The US is 20 trillion in debt and rising. Its still the world’s hegemon. Life in American was the same before and after the US reached that milestone. It was the same after Trump’s surge in Afghanistan. It is the same with the war in Yemen. 9/11 changed the American way of life but Americans accepted it.
What do self-absorbed Americans get if they turn on this minority of Jews? Whats in it for them personally?
If to use demagoguery and sophistry as criteria, they surely are “intellectuals”. Reality, however, is much more prosaic. Albeit it has to be stated that Wolfowitz at least has a legitimate B.S. in mathematics.
Philip Giraldi,
I am not an anti-Semite. I like Arabs.
There is nothing that disrupts an otherwise excellent excellent article more than the author’s abject refusal to learn.
The overwhelming majority of Jews are not Semites. They are relatively recent converts from Europe (peruse/Google Koestler’s 13th tribe & numerous other studies if you will). https://54109419.r.bat.bing.com/?ld=d3QthTiOrviiy2UziuMbNCbjVUCUxv70QCFZH2LhmP4QA-BiPYXhhPJsQupdRtn9nJ9FtQhuoBKjEufggf7FK4_4ei0u980BiNUKzpepxaDWEnJkCufXLBcZW4z61j62MD3rJgjpyfqxYSEcJCxntY_PCja7NzAo5YQrLkJb42YWpj-q9E&u=http%3a%2f%2fwww.amazon.com%2fs%2f%3fie%3dUTF8%26keywords%3d13th%2btribe%2bkoestler%26tag%3dmh0b-20%26index%3daps%26hvadid%3d78134050335460%26hvqmt%3db%26hvbmt%3dbb%26hvdev%3dc%26ref%3dpd_sl_6ju8nuvlpt_b
One may not like Jews, but most often that does not make him/her an anti-Semite.
Conversely, Arabs, Palestinians, are overwhelmingly, 99%, Semitic peoples, (peoples from the Middle East). The worst Racist anti-Semites on the planet are the Jewish Zionist Land Thieves, and their Imperialist American and European puppets. George Orwell discussed the cynical misuse of language in his 1984 as the key weapon of oppressors. I suggest a re-read by all.
Zionists, and, all too many Jews hate and denigrate Arabs, and Palestinians, and Syrians. They are practicing anti-Semites.
Giraldi, Unz, all the fine writers, you can all do better. You must not allow the imperialists to control y/our minds. They have Hollywood and the Mainstream Media, and the mis-education establishment; you/we must resist. Is that just what just UNZ.com is about?
Durruti for the Anarchist Collective
That’s it. Jew is a diverse family of political species and being loose with that term can unnecessarily turn off members of the wider Jewish community that otherwise might be somewhat (if not perfectly) sympathetic. Zionist is the wider net (Christian Zionists don’t deserve a pass), and it’d be a stretch to claim a slander of Bob Marley :p
This is essentially the point I’ve made many times about Putin: he has made the mistake of discrediting Israel’s American protector and NATO, the instrument for providing that protection. He has made himself Assad’s protector and snuggled up to Iran. His air force has threatened to shoot down Israeli planes. The Israel Lobby needs Putin out of power and no amount of protection from US spooks can save him.
"To determine the true rulers of any society, all you must do is ask yourself this question: Who is it that I am not permitted to criticize?" In Dec 2016, the Senate voted unanimously to eliminate Americans' right to criticize their master. America is nothing without that right, a hollow shell. After 240 yrs of sovereignty, "We the People" will again be the subjects of a perverse, foreign crown. They will be probably be the last to know. So it ends.
“Game Over” has already been whistled. Oh! What happened? Who won? Duh
I know that there are Jews that agree. But it doesn’t matter because they aren’t in Power. Likewise, there are others, the world over, that think like a “conspiracist” yet do not aspire to the designs of the Conspiracy States and realize that those States are controlled by an evil Cabal in control of the money and that is a master of manipulation and whose goal is world domination.
As an aside, could it be that this same Cabal, in an effort to form public opinion, “planted” Steven Paddock at the scene in Las Vegas with enough weapons of mass destruction to arm a platoon, shot him dead, and proceeded to kill innocents in order to further the agenda of disarming Americans. It’s as plausible as the 911 false flag. After all, they like to choose loners and anyone and any government can be manipulated by bribery and blackmail threats. My heart is with the innocents and their loved ones. We all know that nothing is as it seems, so often.
Psychological Sovereignty was lost, long ago. It’s ALWAYS about the money.
That's not to say there isn't some of the former, but merely that the important issue is the latter, and the active distortion of policy that results from this active suppression of particular viewpoints.
That being so, isn't stubborn defiance a better response than kowtowing, or even risking something that could be represented as kowtowing?
In other words, no rewrite that could be represented as a recantation, but instead more writing of subsequent pieces, such as this one, that clarify areas that are unclear. It's hardly as though any rewritten piece is going to be widely published or reported in the mainstream anyway, unless it does amount to an abject apology and kowtowing.
Randal, I’ll guess Mr. Giraldi is already the “guy who got sacked from TAC because of his anti-Semitism”, and that the writing of subsequent pieces, no matter the substance, will be regarded as tainted goods. I agree that any rewritten piece is unlikely to be widely published, and the same could be said of your suggestion that Mr. Giraldi just move on with subsequent clarifications.
I don’t disagree with you or Mr. Giraldi that a rewrite could be interpreted as recantation or apology. But, an expanded article may be worth thinking about to clarify possible confusion and to leave no doubt that recantation or apology is not the goal. Thanks.
The issue I suppose is how effectively his enemies (and those whose interests are threatened by his activities) will be able to use the controversy to suppress his activities.
We are running into a brick wall of religion. No amount of reason will sway this emotional bond with Jews.
The bright side here is the rise of Chinese influence. The Chinese will never be convinced that writing was invented by Jews, that the Bible is the world's oldest book, or that the laws of physics suddenly changed in 4004 BC.
USA and Israel=two peas in a pod.
Yeah, white America is the hen.
OK, this is the real story about why Giraldi was fired from TAC.
You see, a couple of weeks ago I held a meeting in my Park Avenue penthouse. Several members of the Rothschild family flew in from Europe. There were also a few hasbara experts from the Israeli Ministry of Communications there and a dozen or so Managing Directors from Goldman Sachs and directors from several leading hedge funds.
(I’m not supposed to say this but there were also some members of the Trilateral Committee there).
The topic we needed to discuss was how to handle Giraldi.
I’m glad we were so successful!
You’re very welcome. Keep up the good work!
Thanks for your brave stance despite the personal cost! Your link to Ha’aretz is broken, here’s the correct link: https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/white-man-s-burden-1.14110
“Israelist.”
The term is distinct from “Israeli” and “Jew”, and connotes little religious baggage.
More like a henhouse with one bedraggled hen and one really big Foghorn Leghorn rooster.
Yeah, white America is the hen.
The most likely reason TAC terminated Giraldi is they have Jewish donors who gave them orders to “shut it down!” I don’t think their donors are public knowledge but I’d hazard a guess that they have a few Jewish donors with deep pockets who put the pressure on whenever they feel a contributor is being too harsh on “our greatest ally.”
The best apparatchiks are those who don't need to be ordered to do the dirty deeds.
What don't you just explicitly state that it is not a recantation of the essentials, but rather after noticing the outpouring of support and orgasmic high-fives from the enthusiastic anti-Semites in the UR comment sections, you decided to write to make it clear that you were writing specifically to identify those warmongers who happen to be American Jews? Leave your readers to ponder the questions of dual loyalty and recusal without your guidance in that direction.
My article proved to be quite popular, particularly after former CIA officer Valerie Plame tweeted her approval of it and was viciously and repeatedly attacked,
bada bing bada boom
ROFL. Don’t ever change, Iffy. The world needs irate, offended, red-faced and howling Israelists.
Would definitely be nice to see him joining Giraldi and Unz in publicly questioning TAC’s action.
Buchanan and Giraldi have both directly suffered from the longstanding attempt to smear their criticisms and opinions as illegitimate that is characteristic of powerful lobbies using political correctness and manufactured political taboos as weapons. Unz has not been in a position to be vulnerable to it as they have, I assume (though I suspect he could tell a few good stories about attempts to persuade him to control the expression of opinions on his site here, if he were to feel the inclination to be indiscreet), but he runs a website dedicated to publishing “Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media”.
Seems to me the three of them would have a common interest in this issue of the suppression of these particular opinions and positions, how it works in practice, and how it worked in this particular case – who said what to whom, what pressures were brought to bear, even by implicit threat, what arguments or ideas were used to justify, etc.
A joint challenge to TAC could be productive, even if ignored.
Haha glad ya got fired. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.
You should’ve been fired from TAC years ago, right when Pat Buchanan and Taki left the magazine. You sort of fit in back when they were publishing writers like Phillip Weiss, but not anymore, not for a long time. You’re not only an anti-Semite, you’re also, unlike Weiss, a crank.
It’s a good thing to have Israel-critical opinion at TAC. Daniel Larison is critical of Israel, and he’s one of the best foreign policy writers around. But he’s a smart, sober thinker. You ain’t.
Anyway, best of luck! (Haha)
damn, this is exactly the self censor I was talking about. even a person like Mr Geraldi can’t criticize israel without being ostracize by those who fears the israelis and it’s supporters/traitors in the usa. then you have an isreali like sherman making fun of Mr Geraldi’s plight. that takes the cake doesn’t it? these fuckers are gloating now.
I don't disagree with you or Mr. Giraldi that a rewrite could be interpreted as recantation or apology. But, an expanded article may be worth thinking about to clarify possible confusion and to leave no doubt that recantation or apology is not the goal. Thanks.
In wider circles that’s probably the case, but amongst those interested in the areas of his particular focus (foreign policy and intelligence), he’s certainly well enough known for that not to be the case.
The issue I suppose is how effectively his enemies (and those whose interests are threatened by his activities) will be able to use the controversy to suppress his activities.
Which “jew” is that?
“-The most likely cause of the US invasion of Afghanistan was not 9/11?”
…but what’s the excuse for staying there for 16 years?
“- The most likely cause of deposing Gaddafi in Libya was not the “Arab Spring” and the actions of the UN Security Council, NATO, France and assorted Arab countries? (Hard to imagine AIPAC having an influence on any of the other parties involved)”
Actually, Gaddafi was deposed as a result of NATO air assaults and a no-fly-zone imposed on them. It was backed by many of the usual AIPAC suspects. It’s not really hard to imagine the same op-ed columnists and government officials behind Iraq wold support that idiocy as well. It doesn’t exactly take an active imagination.
“- The most likely cause of the Syrian Civil War was not the conflict between Bashar Assad and assorted Syrian rebel groups and Islamist groups in Syria (al-Nusra, ISIS, etc.)?”
What’s the most likely cause for OUR involvement in that conflict? Can’t be oil because they don’t have any…but Syria is awfully close to Israel.
“- The most likely cause of the US invasion of Iraq was not, generally, a series of US military and foreign policy reassessments (however possibly flawed) in specific reaction to 9/11?”
No, not really. Memos started circulating on the very day of 9/11 demanding that some link between 9/11 and Iraq be cooked up, regardless of how absurd the premise was. No “flawed” assessments required. They used 9/11 as an opportunity to promote the conclusion they formed had years prior: Iraq must be destroyed. Of course, the usual AIPAC suspects were disproportionately involved in that fiasco, too.
Riddle me this? What’s the most likely explanation for the continued US hostility toward an Iranian nuclear deal that’s 1. clearly working 2. backed by the whole world, save Israel and a collection of Middle East despots? Could it have anything to do with the fact that 1. the usual suspects oppose it 2. Israel opposes it? Nah. Total conspiracy theory…because what other explanation is there?
You should've been fired from TAC years ago, right when Pat Buchanan and Taki left the magazine. You sort of fit in back when they were publishing writers like Phillip Weiss, but not anymore, not for a long time. You're not only an anti-Semite, you're also, unlike Weiss, a crank.
It's a good thing to have Israel-critical opinion at TAC. Daniel Larison is critical of Israel, and he's one of the best foreign policy writers around. But he's a smart, sober thinker. You ain't.
Anyway, best of luck! (Haha)
No, he is not. He is very conventional and not very knowledgeable of the key issues which define (and always did) the foreign policy arena–military-political problems. He is a typical product of US foreign policy “expertdom” which, with some minor exceptions, is completely oblivious to pretty much anything related to military power and force application. Being a “thinker” without having a knowledge doesn’t amount to too much as humanity’s historic experiences so abundantly show.
>I’m a charter member of The American Conservative magazine, and am sickened by its hypocritical cowardice.
Me too Tundra. I actually have a bequest to TAC in my will, but intend to change it forthwith. Let us all belatedly grieve for America’s First Amendment.
You should've been fired from TAC years ago, right when Pat Buchanan and Taki left the magazine. You sort of fit in back when they were publishing writers like Phillip Weiss, but not anymore, not for a long time. You're not only an anti-Semite, you're also, unlike Weiss, a crank.
It's a good thing to have Israel-critical opinion at TAC. Daniel Larison is critical of Israel, and he's one of the best foreign policy writers around. But he's a smart, sober thinker. You ain't.
Anyway, best of luck! (Haha)
Example of why the vile Hebe Herd needs to be culled periodically…….
Every data packet sniffed by the NSA is old news to Israeli private security firms.
And Putin is not be who many think him to be.
Regarding the scope of this discussion: it must broaden, deepen and ascend to the top of the control matrix. Let’s not allow the enemy at the top of the pyramid to fence off another paddock, this time one in which permission is granted to discuss nat. sec. and the US of AIPAC, and only these topics. It’s time to talk about the sons of the City of London and their control of money via usury. It’s time to acknowledge that the Talmud is the foundation of a Satanic, politically supremacist religious creed known as Orthodox Judaism. Also, neither cultural degradation nor international criminal networks are ad-hoc enterprises, they are planned, controlled operations. The Synagogue’s political playbook never changes; they always overplay, over reach, and provoke a reaction. This reaction is going to go fusion-core-meltdown.
If attacks are launched against synagogues, intelligence agencies acting via their patsies will be the ones to accuse. If this present conversation goes too far, such a stratagem could be something to which the enemy turns, trying to herd world Jewry over to Israel.
Innocent Jews, doubtlessly vast in number, get thrown in front of the bus when such reactions break out. The true criminals refer to them as lesser brethren, ha’ aretz or (idiots). These neighbors of ours, just trying to live their lives in an intellectually honest fashion like everyone else, should be protected.
And when they realize that their control over and their aggressive, multi-generational war of deception against everyone else, is a losing prospect, will they kick over the chess table and reach for the launch codes?
Exfiltration of High Technology from San Jose to the Silicon Wadi
Operation Talpiot
Israel: the Greatest Spy Machine of All Time
Kill Switch Diplomacy
Back door control of critical infrastructure via high tech private security contractors
Intel’s largest processor factory located in the only democracy in the middle east
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g6jF2xTcVYQ&t=0s
Philip,
Jews changed the outcome and started the world wars. What were you thinking? That they wouldn’t come for you? The Jews always come for you. They would put you in a camp if the optics weren’t so bad. Thanks for your courage – but I will keep hiding from them in the attic.
“Daniel Larison is critical of Israel, and he’s one of the best foreign policy writers around. But he’s a smart, sober thinker. ”
1. Daniel Larison hardly ever writes about Israel. He occasionally mentions Netanyahu in relation to the Iran deal, but that’s hardly as substantive as it could be.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/author/daniel-larison/
…which is odd considering the Israel lobby’s efforts pertaining to the many issues he writes about. Larison has the courage to write articles with titles such as “The Latest Saudi Attempt to Conceal War Crimes in Yemen” but hasn’t had the courage to even mention Israel (he uses Netanyahu as a euphemism) in his last 30 or so posts.
2. You need to get out more. He’s not the best – simply “ok”.
3. Daniel Larison is pretty marginalized. And even if Larison were the best, why is he relegated to TAC while shrill Jennifer Rubin gets a major op-ed, despite her continually wrong-headed foreign policy? Makes you think like someone has an agenda to push while trying to maintain the fig leaf of free debate.
Maybe, but it’s also possible that the staff responsible were amongst those who have internalised obedience to the taboos of political correctness to the point where they are eager to demonstrate their virtue against any apparent transgressor (Dreher is one such there, but I don’t know what the real positions of the editor and backroom senior management would be).
The best apparatchiks are those who don’t need to be ordered to do the dirty deeds.
Doesn’t anyone realize that ‘silencing’ someone in the internet age only makes him better known?
Blacklisting may work against someone who’s already working in the establishment media… like with Rick Sanchez. I mean, who heard of him since?
But Giraldi isn’t working for CNN or Fox or writing for Time or Atlantic. So, bashing him only boosts his name recognition and gets his piece read by many more.
So, the attempt at blacklisting only turns it into black-lighting.
Thanks for your courage.
TAC is Dreher territory…nuff said.
The issue I suppose is how effectively his enemies (and those whose interests are threatened by his activities) will be able to use the controversy to suppress his activities.
Your earlier comment seemed absolutely to the point. You wrote:
‘I think Giraldi (and Unz) should very publicly challenge TAC, right here, to explain their justification for sacking a writer for expressing conservative opinions elsewhere, and to explain how the managers of a supposedly conservative publication founded to break the neocon grip have come to regard a piece warning of undue jewish neocon influence on foreign policy as “unacceptable”.’
While I think the title of the piece was unfortunate, its substance was simply stating straight out publicly what people all over the place are saying privately, because they know it to be true.
Moreover, it remains the case that the organised representatives of the ‘Jewish community’ in both the United States and Britain, and almost all those Jews who exert significant influence in politics and the MSM, have either actively collaborated with the agents of chaos whom Giraldi discusses, or made no significant effort to stop them.
It is certainly the case that one can name many independent-minded Jews, and that the contribution of some of these to foreign policy debates on both sides of the Atlantic has been very valuable: on some matters, invaluable, as with Stephen F. Cohen on Russia. But such people simply do not have significant influence.
That Robert Merry should feel justified in sacking Giraldi, without so much as an explanation, is outrageous. The pressure needs to be piled on, to make him feel he needs to provide one – and explain what his actual views about the questions raised by the article are. People need to go for him, without too many inhibitions.
As to the suggestion by ‘JackOH’ that Giraldi will be regarded as ‘tainted goods’, the question has to be – ‘to whom?’
There are, on both sides of the Atlantic, significant bodies of opinion, crossing traditional party lines, which holds the élites of their respective countries in something close to complete contempt. Given the strong Jewish presence and influence in those élites, elements in those opposed to them are quite patently coming to throw overboard the taboo on anti-Semitism.
It might help to contain, and even reverse, this process, if Jews with influence stop behaving like ostriches, and faced up to the utter disaster which policies intended to guarantee the security of Israel have been.
Saint Rod loves to publish pictures of himself in horn rims performing various pious activities…..my favorite is Rod and godly offspring ladling out slop to 300 pound swamp rats of all colors, of course, after the most recent bayou flood. You see Rod the Holy is righteous and better than the rest of us grubby infidels…….
TAC is a travesty.
Giraldi’s articles were the only good thing about that magazine.
"To determine the true rulers of any society, all you must do is ask yourself this question: Who is it that I am not permitted to criticize?" In Dec 2016, the Senate voted unanimously to eliminate Americans' right to criticize their master. America is nothing without that right, a hollow shell. After 240 yrs of sovereignty, "We the People" will again be the subjects of a perverse, foreign crown. They will be probably be the last to know. So it ends.
Hi, Erebus,
I doubt the Senate bill has any real influence, being an “Awareness” Act, basically for the DoEd to investigate incidents of discrimination. To be clear, I oppose it for three reasons, chief of which is its potential to assault the 1st Amendment, second, its contribution to the expanding body of redundant laws plaguing the nation, and least, the mere fact that college campuses are hardly Antisemitic. To see real Antisemitism one needs to read certain internet fora, and not even all that regularly!
IMHO The NY Times, e.g., as with other MSM majors, doesn’t quite strike me as the Jewish echo chamber which proscribes the general topic Mr Giraldi offers rather regularly on the UR.
Take Brett Stephen’ missive following Plame’s Tweet: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/28/opinion/valerie-plame-anti-semitism.html
The piece itself is wearisome, but a quick glimpse of the comments are telling. They speak of a readership not exactly sympathetic to Stephens’ breathlessness. To take an example, one commentator, securing top positions as both ‘Readers Picks’ and ‘NY Times Picks’ writes:
Many similar comments appear and are in fact lauded. I, therefore, submit that public discourse is well and alive. Perhaps I overstate, but not too glaringly one hopes.
On the subject of Mr Giraldi rewriting the first piece, I am agnostic. I’d rather he continues to remain his iconoclastic self and produce further articles in the same vein. And I’ll continue to derive a certain pleasure in embracing the warmth for Jews which unfailing appear in response to my own comments!
It would be difficult to play it out any other way since he crossed the Jordan. :)
Play it Sam - Sing “anti-Semite.”
Look at the Jew guilt machine at work – he attempts to shut people up with one word - “Antisemitism.” Is that even a word? He capitalizes it – why? But he does not capitalize Semite – a word describing a 100 million people – why?Clearly Sam wants to affix guilt on you – guilt about WWII – were you alive then? He wants you to fear him and his cabal’s charges – he wants you to knuckle under – he is in your face with false attacks - he wants to own your freedom to seek the truth. (His Jew tribe cannot survive the scrutiny.)Think Peace --- Art
The best apparatchiks are those who don't need to be ordered to do the dirty deeds.
Randal- Actually I think you might be correct. They are so PC internalized that using the word Jew terrifies them…
In much the same vein I am amazed that we haven't yet seen on a UR thread any of the usual clairvoyants explaining that the recent Las Vegas massacre was a false flag operation, that Stephen Paddock was set up and killed by police or secret agents, not himself, and no doubt that it was a conspiracy against the Second Amendment for those who haven't worked out the obvious Mossad/Saudi/Ukrainian Oligarch/FBI/CIA/DNC/....connection.
He does the same on race. Talk about black violent crime rates gets you banned, as will talk about the trillions of dollars spent on various programs just for blacks. Defense of Robert E. Lee and the Confederate battle flag gets you warned and then banned.
Dreher has become as conservative as was the average Moderate Jew in 1984. With one exception: Dreher does know and still says that the gay movement is about forcing the world to bow to gay privilege.
Of course, once he is shown how clearly the gay movement’s early forms were tied to the Civil Rights movement, Dreher likely will go silent on the problems of the gay revolution because he would rather be called a pedophile than a racist or an anti-Semite.
Unsubscribe. I no longer take it, nor do I read those blog posts online. Waste of time even when free.
Given that these political critiques are going to generate opposition, because of the high political stakes in which there is going to be no nuance or quarter given, it’s practically important that no ammunition for defenestration be even inadvertently proferred.
When you figure out what this exact level of truthfulness is so as not to be labeled anti-Semitic by Jews, let me know what the lottery numbers will be since that should be an even easier task.
The Jew Establishment has had no qualms with dealing with white people as a monolithic block (White Privilege and all the other assorted anti-white propaganda that is presently prolific from their media megaphones) so it is not the time or place to be against open anti-semitism because there are 6 or 7 jews that don't Jew quite so much as the rest. It is precisely the unwillingness of the native whites of the US to fight fire with fire that has allowed this problem to fester to the degree it has.
Strangely, it is this same group who with their leftist education regime insists there be no stereotyping, while all whites are stereotyped as the source of all the nations problems. It is particularly frustrating that in fact the opposite is true, but we are dealing with people united by their common obsession with jewing and ruling over others, and the truth has rarely gotten in their way of seeking out this domination of their hosts. It is this same group who has the US fund their Middle Eastern Apartheid Terror State based on racism and religious discrimination while they wail any attempt at the citizens of their host state to honor tradition, normal sexuality, and love for ones people. While one of our nations biggest challenges at present is the Jew lobbies and unchecked Jew power, Jimmy Kimmel was telling the masses last night that the Republicans and the Gun Lobby are the problem. Make no mistake, the Gun Lobby and the second amendment is what has prevented and continues to prevent any further advances towards this Kosher tyranny that has enveloped our country.
Instead of dividing the American people up into Whites and grievance soaked minorities, the sooner we go ahead and embrace some good old fashioned anti-semitism, the sooner the country will come together and demand scalps from their common enemy and resident interloper, rather than one another. I say lets stop worrying about the collateral damage to the handful of Jews that are not the problem. It's time to say enough is enough, no more Jewing over here, go to Israel or somewhere else to do that. There is reason to believe that won't work however, as the jew cannot jew fellow jews, it is against the rules of the tribe. But maybe if we could find another nation that can provide their goyim to be jewed. The UK is likely a good choice, they have always prefered to have their citizens jewed and propagandized to a much greater degree than has historically been acceptable in the US.
Netanyahoo ought to put out the global call for Aaliyah and have the tribe let us alone over here. Maybe if we promised an increase in aid Bibi would call the tribe home for good. We lost a lot of men getting them that piece of ground over there that they just had to have. Now that they have it, they tend to want to hang around over here and we foolishly allowed the dual citizenship. Now, riddle me this, what good is it to anyone but Jews to have their own ethnostate but refuse to go live there permanently?
Phil – Samuel Johnson dismissed faux patriotism by calling it “the last refuge of the scoundrel.” When the charge of anti-semitism is faux, it lands the accusers squarely in the same contemptible category.
I wouldn’t go re-writing anything. People who know the body of your work know that you are not an anti-semite. There is no explanation or refinement that will satisfy the scoundrel. With this set, it is best to “never complain, never explain.”
I was a charter subscriber to American Conservative when it had the bona fide cajones to speak truth to power. The election of Barack Obama changed all that. It continued to speak truth to power alright, only it was the power that had been. Now it’s just a pathetic wraith of its former self wallowing in sanctimony and sentimental claptrap. Too bad.
Thank you for having placed an indelible underscore on what was once a fine opinion magazine that had become a bad job. Thank you also for taking the heat on showing up a collection of scoundrels that otherwise are never, ever held to accountability for their mis and malfeasance.
Keep up the good work.
I was also a charter member but stopped a long time ago when my comments weren’t being published. Right after one of those mass shootings TAC took what I thought was a pro-gun control position and every looney tunes comment about banning guns seemed to make its way past the moderator. My rebuttals never were printed as well as other comments so I stopped subscribing.
Anyone remember the healthy comrade relationship fostered by dissident author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn and Aleksandr Tvardovsky, editor of the literary journal, Novy Mir?
Likely, TAC founding father, Patrick Buchanan, distincly recalls how, in 1962, the Khrushchev communist government allowed Novy Mir to publish Solzhenitsyn’s “One Day in The Life of Ivan Denisovich” and helped kick start the planned de- Stalinization process.
One can not validly compare TAC’s astute political trademark to Novy Mir’ s literary M.O.
However, given a closer look, the Soviet oligarchs & government used “Ivan Denisovich” to facilitate the de- Stalinization.
(Sigh) A pity young Americans might only read morally twisted (pro Jewish-regime) books, like for 1-example, “American Sniper.”
As stated here before, the US needs de-Zionization.
Author-poet Linh Dinh does not have a Solzhenitsyn “arrest” upon his his resume, but he is one American citizen who has the talent to write, “One Day in the Life of Phil Giraldi.”
Who can tell? One fine day, the popular Hustler magazine could become the avenging- ghost return of Novy Mir.
Post scriptum to geokat62, research division: Was Aleksandr Tvardovsky a Jew?
Selah.
Regrettable but predictable result, Philip.
Truth is to Imperial Washington as holy water to a vampire. I used to read The American Cuckservative. Not any more.
Maybe Mr. Giraldi need not worry about jewish power for too long:
War Clouds Gathering Over Israel:
https://platosguns.com/2017/10/03/war-clouds-gathering-over-israel/
lol
I would have called him a sniveling, servile lickspittle
a cringing, craven toady, with the soul of a piss-stained mouse
a loathsome, trembling shadow of a man
but then I have the luxury (and distinct pleasure) of writing this at leisure, when I suppose ‘coward’ says it all
he joins the ranks of execrable turds like William Buckley [rot in hell] and George Will
stink holes of wasted human flotsam
pimped out to the highest bidder. Intellectual whores with less character than your typical crack-smoking street prostitute
‘you understand what’s expected of you Robert Merry, right?’
‘you’re expected to perform to my full satisfaction, or no deal’
The bloodthirsty and powerful Jewish minority has two problems though:
1. China doesn't care about its stupid narcissistic fairy tales and it very well maybe the next global power because this Jewish minority is killing its host.
2. I think enough Americans have figured it out that they should be concerned. You can go to comments sections all over the internet and people are talking about this issue. It is a remarkable sight to behold and yet they calmly continue to push the US into war. All this Jewish minority has is craven Christians who want the world to end which ends badly for the Jews and be blessed by God for supporting Israel, bought and paid for politicians, and people scared of their power. They really must miss being persecuted like in the Middle Ages. People are getting turned off by this increasingly unpleasant Ethnic Democracy & Apartheid State based on poll data.
Russia-gate is a gift in a way. It is about a foreign government that is interfering in American politics. The problem is how to generate enough hate for all foreign government interference in American politics. They are America's biggest existential threat. They create the policy along with corporations. Then Israel will be one of many evil regimes that are sucking the life out of America, stealing from us, and trying to get us to fight its enemies for them. Lets hate them all and call them all out for screwing us over like Trump does. The Saudis have bought off Americans in an attempt to get out of being sued for 9/11. Trump doesn't ban countries where actual terrorist who have attacked the US have come from. At least he supported putting Qatar in its place despite its cheerleaders at the American Conservative. The American Conservative bragged about Qatar helping in Libya. What are they on over there? They are probably a bunch of closet Al Qaeda sympathizers.
Uh “American Conservative is Israel occupied territory and is anti-Trump near the level of Russia-gate fanatics.” Really?
This is an oxymoron. If you are PRO-Israel then you are assumed to LOVE Trump as he is their biggest puppet YET.
Why are people so misguided on this? The AltRight dreams of Trump being anti-Israel, but the fact is JUST THE OPPOSITE IS TRUE. He has given them a pledge for unlimited funds.
Look who his cabinet members and administration are — all zionists.
This is the only way he is still alive.
The "zionists" (whatever you want to call them) used exactly the same tactics against the Tea Party and it worked like a charm. Fake conservatives like Dick Armey and the Koch's were called into active duty, and they delivered nicely for the zionists.
When you figure out what this exact level of truthfulness is so as not to be labeled anti-Semitic by Jews, let me know what the lottery numbers will be since that should be an even easier task.
Excellent point.
The Jew Establishment has had no qualms with dealing with white people as a monolithic block (White Privilege and all the other assorted anti-white propaganda that is presently prolific from their media megaphones) so it is not the time or place to be against open anti-semitism because there are 6 or 7 jews that don’t Jew quite so much as the rest. It is precisely the unwillingness of the native whites of the US to fight fire with fire that has allowed this problem to fester to the degree it has.
Strangely, it is this same group who with their leftist education regime insists there be no stereotyping, while all whites are stereotyped as the source of all the nations problems. It is particularly frustrating that in fact the opposite is true, but we are dealing with people united by their common obsession with jewing and ruling over others, and the truth has rarely gotten in their way of seeking out this domination of their hosts. It is this same group who has the US fund their Middle Eastern Apartheid Terror State based on racism and religious discrimination while they wail any attempt at the citizens of their host state to honor tradition, normal sexuality, and love for ones people. While one of our nations biggest challenges at present is the Jew lobbies and unchecked Jew power, Jimmy Kimmel was telling the masses last night that the Republicans and the Gun Lobby are the problem. Make no mistake, the Gun Lobby and the second amendment is what has prevented and continues to prevent any further advances towards this Kosher tyranny that has enveloped our country.
Instead of dividing the American people up into Whites and grievance soaked minorities, the sooner we go ahead and embrace some good old fashioned anti-semitism, the sooner the country will come together and demand scalps from their common enemy and resident interloper, rather than one another. I say lets stop worrying about the collateral damage to the handful of Jews that are not the problem. It’s time to say enough is enough, no more Jewing over here, go to Israel or somewhere else to do that. There is reason to believe that won’t work however, as the jew cannot jew fellow jews, it is against the rules of the tribe. But maybe if we could find another nation that can provide their goyim to be jewed. The UK is likely a good choice, they have always prefered to have their citizens jewed and propagandized to a much greater degree than has historically been acceptable in the US.
Netanyahoo ought to put out the global call for Aaliyah and have the tribe let us alone over here. Maybe if we promised an increase in aid Bibi would call the tribe home for good. We lost a lot of men getting them that piece of ground over there that they just had to have. Now that they have it, they tend to want to hang around over here and we foolishly allowed the dual citizenship. Now, riddle me this, what good is it to anyone but Jews to have their own ethnostate but refuse to go live there permanently?
This made me chuckle. Very true.
Sounds like vaporware.
That’s a mile wide, and an inch deep. The conditioning isn’t hard to break.
Jewish Privilege. Jews don’t have to insert these caveats when they’re discussing badwhites, “Nazis,” etc.
Jewish Privilege. Jews are extremely bigoted against Whites, though they’re usually good at keeping it subtle. Salient example includes how there’s no such thing as “good” pro-White advocacy, though Jews never say so explicitly.
-Jews ran air cover for that in Big Media.
-Jews ran air cover for that in Big Media.
-Jews ran air cover for that in Big Media.
-Jews ran air cover for that in Big Media.
Not that that was the extent of their involvement, mind you.
That’s a mile wide, and an inch deep. The conditioning isn’t hard to break."
The source is Anglo-Saxon Puritan theology and identity. That theology died into WASP secularism centuries ago, and if anything, the specific pro-Jewishness got deeper and wider and more nasty (at least when directed toward non-Elite Protestants, as opposed to the full scale desire for cultural genocide when directed toward Catholics and Celtic or Romance language speakers.
That WASP conditioning of being pro-Jewish while despising most white Christians is the very core of WASP culture. You cannot solve the 'Jewish problem' while assuming it is separate from the 'WASP problem.'
The trouble is that Jews, generally speaking, have a very diminished capacity to suss out the right thing to do. When Jewish interests are at stake, they usually substitute for “the right thing to do.”
Its worse than that, they brainwash our children to be less masculine, less tribal and ultimately pliable to the jewish ruling elite.
They subvert politicians with bribes and blackmail.
Its an occupation by a high IQ psychopathic leaning race.
The new management at TAC seems to be surrendering to Deepstate on many subjects. Their latest ‘New Urb’ articles are pure #BLM propaganda instead of neutral discussions of architecture and planning.
This is an oxymoron. If you are PRO-Israel then you are assumed to LOVE Trump as he is their biggest puppet YET.
Why are people so misguided on this? The AltRight dreams of Trump being anti-Israel, but the fact is JUST THE OPPOSITE IS TRUE. He has given them a pledge for unlimited funds.
Look who his cabinet members and administration are -- all zionists.
This is the only way he is still alive.
Real people (at least the ones smarter than a TV set) and real conservatives understand completely that Trump is just another in a long, long line of zionist agents in the WH. But the “alt-right” as portrayed in the media, through agents like Richard Spencer, is another matter completely. Too many are wondering WTF they really stand for.
The “zionists” (whatever you want to call them) used exactly the same tactics against the Tea Party and it worked like a charm. Fake conservatives like Dick Armey and the Koch’s were called into active duty, and they delivered nicely for the zionists.
Phil, you’ve attacked the increasingly-demented “elephant in the room”. Anyone who truly puts America First, will come under attack. My controversial and comprehensive book, “Eagles Are Gathering”, reveals unique aspects of this. Keep the faith – as more and more patriots, including American Jews, are waking up to these difficult truths.
I doubt the Senate bill has any real influence, being an "Awareness" Act, basically for the DoEd to investigate incidents of discrimination. To be clear, I oppose it for three reasons, chief of which is its potential to assault the 1st Amendment, second, its contribution to the expanding body of redundant laws plaguing the nation, and least, the mere fact that college campuses are hardly Antisemitic. To see real Antisemitism one needs to read certain internet fora, and not even all that regularly! IMHO The NY Times, e.g., as with other MSM majors, doesn't quite strike me as the Jewish echo chamber which proscribes the general topic Mr Giraldi offers rather regularly on the UR. Take Brett Stephen' missive following Plame's Tweet: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/28/opinion/valerie-plame-anti-semitism.htmlThe piece itself is wearisome, but a quick glimpse of the comments are telling. They speak of a readership not exactly sympathetic to Stephens' breathlessness. To take an example, one commentator, securing top positions as both 'Readers Picks' and 'NY Times Picks' writes: Many similar comments appear and are in fact lauded. I, therefore, submit that public discourse is well and alive. Perhaps I overstate, but not too glaringly one hopes. On the subject of Mr Giraldi rewriting the first piece, I am agnostic. I'd rather he continues to remain his iconoclastic self and produce further articles in the same vein. And I'll continue to derive a certain pleasure in embracing the warmth for Jews which unfailing appear in response to my own comments!
I’d rather he continues to remain his iconoclastic self and produce further articles in the same vein.
It would be difficult to play it out any other way since he crossed the Jordan.
THANK YOU once again for standing your ground, Mr. Giraldi. This “rewrite” (as some are calling it) was the literary equivalent of a giant one-finger salute to the zionists and your (brain-dead or bought) Gentile detractors.
Thank you, to the 911th power. You deserve to be labelled a hero. IMHO your courage will be rewarded, one way or another.
Mr. Giraldi,
Thank you for being a man of principle. I appreciate all your articles and you are a leading example of what an American citizen means to me.
This is an oxymoron. If you are PRO-Israel then you are assumed to LOVE Trump as he is their biggest puppet YET.
Why are people so misguided on this? The AltRight dreams of Trump being anti-Israel, but the fact is JUST THE OPPOSITE IS TRUE. He has given them a pledge for unlimited funds.
Look who his cabinet members and administration are -- all zionists.
This is the only way he is still alive.
I never said anything about Trump and his relation to Israel. I would be shocked if Trump was not pro-Israel since he vocally supported Netanyahu for prime minister. You can get down on your knees and serve Israel but still hate Trump like Bill Kristol. I also don’t care about the AltRight which is a bunch of whites like Richard Spencer who want a white Israel and join the stupid identity politics of Al Sharpton even though they have ever right to do so. When people reduce themselves to colors its a sign they have no true heritage. Catalans are a people with a heritage. White is a color.
The American Conservative hates Trump because he upsets the foreign interest that control the American Empire. American Conservative cries “but but Qatar was arming terrorist for America but mean O’ Trump he threw them to the wolves.” “Oh American power how can we survive without paying for European security and help them harass Russia? Trump is destroying the alliances with shitty countries all over the world oh noooooooooooooo!” He talks about grabbing women between the legs with his locker room talk ooh noooo!!!” They do get things right like Yemen and the Iran Deal so they haven’t completely sold their souls to the rulers of the American Empire. However its noticeable they are moving in a Weekly Standard direction.
Trump did end Obama administrations policy of supporting Al Qaeda in Syria. I consider that progress.
Joe Biden, knows you have to be a Zionist to be in power.
There was a guy under Obama who left/kicked out because he said US is his country not Israel (forget his name)
Taft resisted Jewish pressure, and then fell to it.
Truman disliked Jews, and fell to their pressure, and Israel.
All of this leads to pressure from:
B’nai B’brith / ADL
Jewish / Israeli lobbies
Jewish banking
“Every time anyone says that Israel is our only friend in the Middle East, I can’t help but think that before Israel, we had no enemies in the Middle East.”
– John Sheehan, S.J. (a Jesuit priest)
-Jews ran air cover for that in Big Media.
-Jews ran air cover for that in Big Media.
-Jews ran air cover for that in Big Media.
Not that that was the extent of their involvement, mind you.
Just think of how helpful to the cause of liberty and free speech having the aggrieved masses stop protesting in front of the police stations with the “Stop Shooting Us” signs and go protest in front of the TV stations and synagogues with “Stop Jewing Us” and “End the Propaganda” signs.
The comments section is filled too full by those cranks who ascribe all the problems of humanity to Jewish hands. They are delusional, but certainly are useful for neutralizing serious critique of Likudnik policies. I wouldn’t take any solace in having marginal folks like that being my defenders. I find it interesting that many are also hostile to Christianity. I suppose that they find it too Jewish. I note that recent congressional hearings posited that Christianity could be a bar to serving in government as well. This is a road that leads to major trouble.
The comments section is filled too full by those cranks who ascribe all the problems of humanity to Jewish hands.
Linda Says:
The jewish owned media is filled too full by those cranks who ascribe all the problems of the United States to traditional conservative white hands.
b)"Progressive" SJW (Jewish, Christian, atheist, other).Jews..."Big Jews" are overrepresented in the positions of power (media, financiers)
"Small Jews" majority vote for those two groups. (most their cons are neocon, most of their liberals are progressives).
Along with curtailing the influence Israel has over our government and its policies, another step has to be taken simultaneously; the curtailing of aid to Saudi Arabia and some of the Gulf States who are the main sponsors of Wahhabist/Salafist Islam which nourishes the psyches and souls of jihadis worldwide. One can endlessly ramble on about Jewish control, power and influence in the government, media, academia, entertainment etc. Many Americans will readily admit this, nod their collective heads and go back to either reading the sports page or eating their bowl of cheerios. The question of Jewish/ Israeli power, or even lack of power, does not make a dent in their day. Now turn the focus to Muslims — Arabs or any other ethnicity: you will find the same apathetic American quickly put down that sports page or raise his cranium from that bowl of cheerios and vehemently tell you that Muslims not Jews are the ones who will harm my physical being through terrorist acts. This is very true on the face of it. Most Ameicans are not red pilled enough -if at all- to connect the dots of support on all levels and without question of Israeli interests and Muslim/Arab attitudes toward the West. I am not saying that if the US did a 180 degree turn in regard to Israel tomorrow, that the Islamic world would embrace us and say “now everything is OK.” This issue is far more complicated. Not being beholden to Israel would not totally cure our problem, but definitely would mitigate them.
The Jew Establishment has had no qualms with dealing with white people as a monolithic block (White Privilege and all the other assorted anti-white propaganda that is presently prolific from their media megaphones) so it is not the time or place to be against open anti-semitism because there are 6 or 7 jews that don't Jew quite so much as the rest. It is precisely the unwillingness of the native whites of the US to fight fire with fire that has allowed this problem to fester to the degree it has.
Strangely, it is this same group who with their leftist education regime insists there be no stereotyping, while all whites are stereotyped as the source of all the nations problems. It is particularly frustrating that in fact the opposite is true, but we are dealing with people united by their common obsession with jewing and ruling over others, and the truth has rarely gotten in their way of seeking out this domination of their hosts. It is this same group who has the US fund their Middle Eastern Apartheid Terror State based on racism and religious discrimination while they wail any attempt at the citizens of their host state to honor tradition, normal sexuality, and love for ones people. While one of our nations biggest challenges at present is the Jew lobbies and unchecked Jew power, Jimmy Kimmel was telling the masses last night that the Republicans and the Gun Lobby are the problem. Make no mistake, the Gun Lobby and the second amendment is what has prevented and continues to prevent any further advances towards this Kosher tyranny that has enveloped our country.
Instead of dividing the American people up into Whites and grievance soaked minorities, the sooner we go ahead and embrace some good old fashioned anti-semitism, the sooner the country will come together and demand scalps from their common enemy and resident interloper, rather than one another. I say lets stop worrying about the collateral damage to the handful of Jews that are not the problem. It's time to say enough is enough, no more Jewing over here, go to Israel or somewhere else to do that. There is reason to believe that won't work however, as the jew cannot jew fellow jews, it is against the rules of the tribe. But maybe if we could find another nation that can provide their goyim to be jewed. The UK is likely a good choice, they have always prefered to have their citizens jewed and propagandized to a much greater degree than has historically been acceptable in the US.
Netanyahoo ought to put out the global call for Aaliyah and have the tribe let us alone over here. Maybe if we promised an increase in aid Bibi would call the tribe home for good. We lost a lot of men getting them that piece of ground over there that they just had to have. Now that they have it, they tend to want to hang around over here and we foolishly allowed the dual citizenship. Now, riddle me this, what good is it to anyone but Jews to have their own ethnostate but refuse to go live there permanently?
“Go to Israel…” Hassan Nasrallah has recently cautioned Jews about staying on in Palestine, suggesting, in an echo of the late Helen Thomas that they go back to where they came from, Poland or Hungary or wherever. There is a genuine promised land for Jews, promised by Stalin and not G_d, that deserves mention — Birobidzhan.
.
This explication of Dr. Giraldi’s position is very well done.
I think it would be a terrible mistake to “rewrite the article.”
Fran Macadam, you cite a personal situation in which, if I’m not over interpreting, you issued a mea culpa. You stated that you did so because you had “lost perspective;” apparently you reined in “ego” and were “forgiven.”
The example of your personal situation in conjunction with your suggestion that Phil “rewrite” the article highlights all the reasons why neither Phil nor any American who upholds American principles and interests agains what they may consider infringements by another set of individuals who advocate for the interests of a foreign government, should do so: Why should someone who is an American, and who supports and defends American interests, seek “forgiveness” from the offending party(ies)?
Did the authors of the Declaration of Independence struggle to rein in their uppityness and ego-driven perspective (i.e. self-interest) when they set out to
“assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them?”
When Vladimir Jabotinsky arrived in the USA in January, 1935, a reporter asked him,
““How can the Jews achieve a true Homeland in the Holy Land?”
“By demanding it,” Jabotinsky said quietly.”
http://www.jta.org/1935/01/27/archive/revisionism-is-inevitable-says-jabotinsky-here-for-wide-tour
Why should Americans be any less firm in their demand that the United States be the “true homeland of the American people,” above all else?
Jabotinsky never rewrote his intention to displace Palestinians; rather, he doubled-down, crafting the Iron Wall policy; Dennis Ross has never sought forgiveness for his “emotional attachment” to Israel (so intense that he chaired the JCPPPI) or abusing his position in US government to advance Israel’s interests.
@ 5. Nicholas Flavius mentioned E Michael Jones.
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/how-i-got-fired/#comment-2029315
In one of his video lectures Jones discussed how Catholics
Jones then reminds his audience that Catholics are enjoined to “love your enemy.” And so he “loves Jews.”
The implication is clear: We have to be as certain as Jabotinsky what we stand for, and we must not be cowed by the adversary; in fact, we should clarify our thinking to the point that we understand who the adversary is, and having clarified our relative positions, we must assertively speak our truth — in love.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obtgaZ97Kdc
And yes, some of them can be as mistaken just as we are capable of as well.
Fran says:
The comments section is filled too full by those cranks who ascribe all the problems of humanity to Jewish hands.
Linda Says:
The jewish owned media is filled too full by those cranks who ascribe all the problems of the United States to traditional conservative white hands.
The anti-Christian commentary came from a U.S. Senator who was critical of a Catholic nominee to a federal judgeship because Catholics are apparently given to believing in “dogma.” The Senator was Diane Feinstein. I wonder how she would feel about blocking a Jewish candidate in a similar fashion?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2017/09/07/did-a-democratic-senator-just-accuse-a-judicial-nominee-of-being-too-christian/?utm_term=.36e44324a898
Only Christianity can be demeaned, denigrated, urinated on*, spat on, etc, etc, etc in US.
Here is Liz Wheeler taking on Bernie:
[Bernie Sanders attacks Christians]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfrTidzmNIE
________________________
*
[Larry David Pisses on Picture of Jesus]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCodaoMt8XE
Yeah, yeah: I know it's 'comedy'.
Try that 'comedy' on any other religion, see what happens next......
There is no Pure Position but there are reality-based positions, that are completely respectable. Girardi has a circle in which to operate and he does a great job in that context.
My earlier criticisms of him acknowledged, I take my hat off to him.
Joe Webb
Depends on which Christians. The followers of Jesus, or those who ascribe to Paul and his “New Jews” where you’ll find those fervent Christian Zionists. Jesus taught to pray in secret, Paul organized public prayer, just one example of differences so profound between them, you’ll always find ‘Christians’ on both sides of every controversy. Christianity is schizophrenic, not only schismatic.
So-called "St. Paul" (Saul) of Tarsus was probably the first major example of Jewish damage control.
He completely re-wrote ALL the major tenets of the Four Gospels into something a LOT more like the Torah, with all its Jewish Supremacy completely unscathed. Not to mention completely undermining what Christ himself said about the Jews and their so-called "religion".
IMHO "Saint" Paul is a total fraud and the single biggest reason why Christians and Jews are BOTH so arrogant and supremacist, in general. Definitely WAAAY too convenient to be an accident.
Besides, people don't fall off their horses and wake up to be different people. Not in this universe.
Jews and Christians just can't seem to agree on who The Chosen Ones are. Never any discussion on the many ways Christ stood against arrogance and supremacism of ANY variety.
There is nothing that disrupts an otherwise excellent excellent article more than the author's abject refusal to learn.The overwhelming majority of Jews are not Semites. They are relatively recent converts from Europe (peruse/Google Koestler's 13th tribe & numerous other studies if you will). https://54109419.r.bat.bing.com/?ld=d3QthTiOrviiy2UziuMbNCbjVUCUxv70QCFZH2LhmP4QA-BiPYXhhPJsQupdRtn9nJ9FtQhuoBKjEufggf7FK4_4ei0u980BiNUKzpepxaDWEnJkCufXLBcZW4z61j62MD3rJgjpyfqxYSEcJCxntY_PCja7NzAo5YQrLkJb42YWpj-q9E&u=http%3a%2f%2fwww.amazon.com%2fs%2f%3fie%3dUTF8%26keywords%3d13th%2btribe%2bkoestler%26tag%3dmh0b-20%26index%3daps%26hvadid%3d78134050335460%26hvqmt%3db%26hvbmt%3dbb%26hvdev%3dc%26ref%3dpd_sl_6ju8nuvlpt_bOne may not like Jews, but most often that does not make him/her an anti-Semite.Conversely, Arabs, Palestinians, are overwhelmingly, 99%, Semitic peoples, (peoples from the Middle East). The worst Racist anti-Semites on the planet are the Jewish Zionist Land Thieves, and their Imperialist American and European puppets. George Orwell discussed the cynical misuse of language in his 1984 as the key weapon of oppressors. I suggest a re-read by all.Zionists, and, all too many Jews hate and denigrate Arabs, and Palestinians, and Syrians. They are practicing anti-Semites.Giraldi, Unz, all the fine writers, you can all do better. You must not allow the imperialists to control y/our minds. They have Hollywood and the Mainstream Media, and the mis-education establishment; you/we must resist. Is that just what just UNZ.com is about?Durruti for the Anarchist Collective
Could not agree more, Durruti. I myself no longer use terms like ‘antisemite’ without irony quotes for that very reason.
There is a crack in the guilt trip juggernaut of the Jews.
Jeremy Corbyn – leader of the UK Labor Party is pro-Palestinian.
Last week at a party conference he spoke up for the Palestinians – the applause and support for his words from the rank and file Labor members, was large and real.
Of course, he has been attacked by the Labor establishment – but not by the people. The elite establishment has not been able to dislodge him from leadership power.
In the UK, as in America – the sound of the 1% sucking the wealth out of the nation’s people is deafening.
Labor is going to come to power in the UK and with it an open battle with the Jews on many fronts.
Socialism where government owns everything is a loser – it is time for a new socialism – a private socialism, where the ownership of the organizations that produce goods and services is controlled – not by capital or government – but privately and directly by customers and employees.
Think Peace — Art
Jeremy Corbyn – leader of the UK Labor Party is pro-Palestinian.
Last week at a party conference he spoke up for the Palestinians – the applause and support for his words from the rank and file Labor members, was large and real."
Opposing the 'Jewish problem' by becoming pro-Islamic in any way is like defeating your heroin addiction with meth. You destroy yourself either way.
I suppose the silver lining is that one could scarely imagine a pithier way of proving your point.
I was giving a small recurring monthly donation to TAC. The moment I heard that Phil Giraldi was fired by them for telling the truth about Jewish control of our government, I cancelled my donation and told them in writing why I did so. I guess that TAC is cuckservative after all.
You cannot expect other behavior than Mafia behavior from a group that for all practical purposes is an ethnic Mafia.
Come on Giraldi, be a good little goy toy. No one’s asking you to recant completely, but just cuck a little. You can do that can’t you? Just ask your “friend” (tee hee hee) Fran Macadam here how easy it is. He cucked a little to “clarify” his main point, and look at him today, he’s virtually a household name! Even Rod Dreher permits him to comment nowadays – and what could be better than that?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=119&v=3pwm6puFZ-M
Meanwhile, Israhell wants more Hell in Syria, courtesy of Murrica:
https://www.rt.com/news/405540-israel-syria-us-russia-iran/
[you know, the guy who used to be a bouncer]
Do not try to lecture Mr. Philip Giraldi by bringing up the names of these people.
Sailer seems to be rather cucky when it comes to Jewish issues and I haven't seen anything by Karlin on the matter yet. Shamir is Jewish so he does not count. He just as well can be a provocateur of the flypaper kind. And Saker is really inconsequential as being still a child who likes to play with his toy soldiers.
The HBD crowd is in awe of alleged high IQ of Jews. One may think they show a degree of civil courage by talking about the taboos like the depressed IQ test scores among some minorities which generates for them significant following among the deplorables but at the same time they keep spreading the meme of elevated IQ's of our top caste which obviously, as the official story goes, ended up being the top caste on their own merit because of those allegedly elevated IQ's. So actually the top caste my look very kindly at doings of various Murrays, Cochrans, Sailers and Derbyshires who allegedly suffer great oppression for the truth. These people specialize in cooking a very unsavory dish with chief ingredients of contempt for Negros and Jew idolatry.
I mostly agree about Sailer, but there are times when Jewish antics really seem to get up his nose and his tune changes, but it never lasts.
Karlin sometimes seems even cuckier, but in his case I’d guess it’s because he sees himself on the same side vs “the nazis,” which is how he views the pro-white movement.
May I quibble? The “not all Jews” argument does not hold water. It is true that some Jews are at the forefront of criticism of Israel. But their numbers are very very small. And their criticism is mostly limited. When they lead the criticism, it is muted about the real physical suffering of the Palestinians.
The major reason that “not all Jews” is invalid – is that most Jews are silent – they will not criticize another Jew. It is their responsibility to police their tribe. That is what good people do. They act with courage to limit the worst of their tribe.
Until a large segment of America’s Jews publicly take on Zionism – all Jews are implicated in what evil is unfolding.
Think Peace — Art
Thanks for the acknowledgement. It is amazing how many refuse to understand the cynical ploy / misuse of the term “anti-Semitism.” The Nazis called the Polish resisters in the 1944 Warsaw Uprising “terrorists.” One could go on and on.
By equating criticism of Jews as “anti-Semitism,” the Zionist imperialist Land Thieves block most criticism of their multiple crimes against the Semitic Peoples/Nations of the Middle East. This utilization of a mis-direction misuse of essential human communication is a vital part of their horrendous crime against the Palestinian Nation, and against our American Republic, and against most of the Republics of our planet.
The Restoration of our Republic, the remnants of which were most definitively destroyed in a hail of bullets on November 22, 1963, by these same MOSSAD Zionist Terrorists and their CIA puppets, remains our single most vital task if we choose to rescue the humans of our planet, as well as of our beloved Country.
Thanks once again:
Durruti
alias – Peter J. Antonsen
VERY well said.
So-called “St. Paul” (Saul) of Tarsus was probably the first major example of Jewish damage control.
He completely re-wrote ALL the major tenets of the Four Gospels into something a LOT more like the Torah, with all its Jewish Supremacy completely unscathed. Not to mention completely undermining what Christ himself said about the Jews and their so-called “religion”.
IMHO “Saint” Paul is a total fraud and the single biggest reason why Christians and Jews are BOTH so arrogant and supremacist, in general. Definitely WAAAY too convenient to be an accident.
Besides, people don’t fall off their horses and wake up to be different people. Not in this universe.
Jews and Christians just can’t seem to agree on who The Chosen Ones are. Never any discussion on the many ways Christ stood against arrogance and supremacism of ANY variety.
What's called "Christianity" should really be labelled "Paulianity." Christianity was infiltrated and perverted from the beginning.
Anyway, now that PG is an official martyr, I'd like to offer my two cents' worth of advice and remind him that he's now officially a victim and that he's now entitled to play the victim card and there're lots of examples of how to do it.
Even better, he doesn't even have to make sh!t up!
Go, Sir, and godspeed!
I thought I saw Bernie Sanders in a video saying that, like,”Oh, Christian, eah? (well, that’s going to be a No Vote from me. “
Senator Sanders also spewed anti-Christian hate in the U.S. Senate.
Only Christianity can be demeaned, denigrated, urinated on*, spat on, etc, etc, etc in US.
Here is Liz Wheeler taking on Bernie:
[Bernie Sanders attacks Christians]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfrTidzmNIE
________________________
*
[Larry David Pisses on Picture of Jesus]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCodaoMt8XE
Yeah, yeah: I know it’s ‘comedy’.
Try that ‘comedy’ on any other religion, see what happens next……
The issue I suppose is how effectively his enemies (and those whose interests are threatened by his activities) will be able to use the controversy to suppress his activities.
Randal, we’re pretty much on the same wavelength with respect to the importance of what Mr. Giraldi is saying. His directness, his temperance, and his expertise impressed me. Mr. Giraldi knows his own turf and publishing prospects best. I hope he finds some way to further his message, whatever course he chooses.
BTW-Both you and Mr. Giraldi are likely both right about the internalization of PC-correctness regarding Israel and Jews among educated and less educated folks in my area. There are plenty of people who likely believe U. S. interests and Israeli interests are always congruent by assumption. That’s why I suggested an expanded version to allay the concerns of those innocents who’ve bought into PC-correctness, while doubling down on his accusations. But, it’s Mr. Giraldi’s call.
-Jews ran air cover for that in Big Media.
-Jews ran air cover for that in Big Media.
-Jews ran air cover for that in Big Media.
Not that that was the extent of their involvement, mind you.
” – All this Jewish minority has is craven Christians –
That’s a mile wide, and an inch deep. The conditioning isn’t hard to break.”
The source is Anglo-Saxon Puritan theology and identity. That theology died into WASP secularism centuries ago, and if anything, the specific pro-Jewishness got deeper and wider and more nasty (at least when directed toward non-Elite Protestants, as opposed to the full scale desire for cultural genocide when directed toward Catholics and Celtic or Romance language speakers.
That WASP conditioning of being pro-Jewish while despising most white Christians is the very core of WASP culture. You cannot solve the ‘Jewish problem’ while assuming it is separate from the ‘WASP problem.’
So-called "St. Paul" (Saul) of Tarsus was probably the first major example of Jewish damage control.
He completely re-wrote ALL the major tenets of the Four Gospels into something a LOT more like the Torah, with all its Jewish Supremacy completely unscathed. Not to mention completely undermining what Christ himself said about the Jews and their so-called "religion".
IMHO "Saint" Paul is a total fraud and the single biggest reason why Christians and Jews are BOTH so arrogant and supremacist, in general. Definitely WAAAY too convenient to be an accident.
Besides, people don't fall off their horses and wake up to be different people. Not in this universe.
Jews and Christians just can't seem to agree on who The Chosen Ones are. Never any discussion on the many ways Christ stood against arrogance and supremacism of ANY variety.
At best, Your Humble Opinion is based on ignorance.
“There is a crack in the guilt trip juggernaut of the Jews.
Jeremy Corbyn – leader of the UK Labor Party is pro-Palestinian.
Last week at a party conference he spoke up for the Palestinians – the applause and support for his words from the rank and file Labor members, was large and real.”
Opposing the ‘Jewish problem’ by becoming pro-Islamic in any way is like defeating your heroin addiction with meth. You destroy yourself either way.
... "in any way"... "in any way"... so supporting the safety of the children of Palestine, Iraq, Syria, most of whom are Muslim, is like... becoming a meth addict? But I am, certainly, pro-Islamic in that way.
Of course you didn't mean that (surely?), but then what DOES it mean - "becoming pro-Islamic in any way is like defeating your heroin addiction with meth"?
However, you have also just posted this: "That WASP conditioning of being pro-Jewish while despising most white Christians is the very core of WASP culture. You cannot solve the ‘Jewish problem’ while assuming it is separate from the ‘WASP problem.’
Ah... Jake, I get it. To solve the immediate problem of undue Israeli influence on American foreign policy and its current government we must deal with Islam and Protestantism, or perhaps them first?
Deflect, perhaps? Divide and conquer, perhaps?
Gee - maybe we are having Islamic problems BECAUSE of our Jew problem - could that be?????
There is a 100% chance that if we stop having Jew problems we will also stop having Islamic problems.
Think Peace --- Art
I doubt the Senate bill has any real influence, being an "Awareness" Act, basically for the DoEd to investigate incidents of discrimination. To be clear, I oppose it for three reasons, chief of which is its potential to assault the 1st Amendment, second, its contribution to the expanding body of redundant laws plaguing the nation, and least, the mere fact that college campuses are hardly Antisemitic. To see real Antisemitism one needs to read certain internet fora, and not even all that regularly! IMHO The NY Times, e.g., as with other MSM majors, doesn't quite strike me as the Jewish echo chamber which proscribes the general topic Mr Giraldi offers rather regularly on the UR. Take Brett Stephen' missive following Plame's Tweet: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/28/opinion/valerie-plame-anti-semitism.htmlThe piece itself is wearisome, but a quick glimpse of the comments are telling. They speak of a readership not exactly sympathetic to Stephens' breathlessness. To take an example, one commentator, securing top positions as both 'Readers Picks' and 'NY Times Picks' writes: Many similar comments appear and are in fact lauded. I, therefore, submit that public discourse is well and alive. Perhaps I overstate, but not too glaringly one hopes. On the subject of Mr Giraldi rewriting the first piece, I am agnostic. I'd rather he continues to remain his iconoclastic self and produce further articles in the same vein. And I'll continue to derive a certain pleasure in embracing the warmth for Jews which unfailing appear in response to my own comments!
To see real Antisemitism one needs to read certain internet fora, and not even all that regularly!
Play it Sam – Sing “anti-Semite.”
Look at the Jew guilt machine at work – he attempts to shut people up with one word – “Antisemitism.” Is that even a word? He capitalizes it – why? But he does not capitalize Semite – a word describing a 100 million people – why?
Clearly Sam wants to affix guilt on you – guilt about WWII – were you alive then?
He wants you to fear him and his cabal’s charges – he wants you to knuckle under – he is in your face with false attacks – he wants to own your freedom to seek the truth. (His Jew tribe cannot survive the scrutiny.)
Think Peace — Art
There is nothing that disrupts an otherwise excellent excellent article more than the author's abject refusal to learn.The overwhelming majority of Jews are not Semites. They are relatively recent converts from Europe (peruse/Google Koestler's 13th tribe & numerous other studies if you will). https://54109419.r.bat.bing.com/?ld=d3QthTiOrviiy2UziuMbNCbjVUCUxv70QCFZH2LhmP4QA-BiPYXhhPJsQupdRtn9nJ9FtQhuoBKjEufggf7FK4_4ei0u980BiNUKzpepxaDWEnJkCufXLBcZW4z61j62MD3rJgjpyfqxYSEcJCxntY_PCja7NzAo5YQrLkJb42YWpj-q9E&u=http%3a%2f%2fwww.amazon.com%2fs%2f%3fie%3dUTF8%26keywords%3d13th%2btribe%2bkoestler%26tag%3dmh0b-20%26index%3daps%26hvadid%3d78134050335460%26hvqmt%3db%26hvbmt%3dbb%26hvdev%3dc%26ref%3dpd_sl_6ju8nuvlpt_bOne may not like Jews, but most often that does not make him/her an anti-Semite.Conversely, Arabs, Palestinians, are overwhelmingly, 99%, Semitic peoples, (peoples from the Middle East). The worst Racist anti-Semites on the planet are the Jewish Zionist Land Thieves, and their Imperialist American and European puppets. George Orwell discussed the cynical misuse of language in his 1984 as the key weapon of oppressors. I suggest a re-read by all.Zionists, and, all too many Jews hate and denigrate Arabs, and Palestinians, and Syrians. They are practicing anti-Semites.Giraldi, Unz, all the fine writers, you can all do better. You must not allow the imperialists to control y/our minds. They have Hollywood and the Mainstream Media, and the mis-education establishment; you/we must resist. Is that just what just UNZ.com is about?Durruti for the Anarchist Collective
Excellent comment. Spot on.
In ancient Greek times you might have had the option of hemlock. By Roman times, you would have been crucified. In the middle ages it would have been hanging followed by drawing and quartering. In North Korea you reputedly would have been sent off by dogs or AA guns.
In our modern, civilized society, you are forced into penury, to suffer years in decline, searching for meaning, with the criminal elite hoping you will drink or drug yourself to death without snapping and taking too many others with you, and they can comfortably say that your demise was by and of your own making.
Tell me which is worse.
Jeremy Corbyn – leader of the UK Labor Party is pro-Palestinian.
Last week at a party conference he spoke up for the Palestinians – the applause and support for his words from the rank and file Labor members, was large and real."
Opposing the 'Jewish problem' by becoming pro-Islamic in any way is like defeating your heroin addiction with meth. You destroy yourself either way.
Okay, but supporting Palestinians can’t be equated with being “pro-Islamic.” Most here who support the Palestinians do so because they recognize their cause is just, not because it’s “Islamic” (which it isn’t, except in that they often draw succor from their religious beliefs, as any oppressed people would).
Most of the Palestinian fan-boys here do it because they hate Jews.
The Left plays Dreher like an old drum, and he always delivers.
Dreher is a stupid cuck who knows very little and is friends with establishment journalists and neocons like Brooks and Podhoretz. His hit piece on Pat Buchanan a few weeks ago was beyond despicable.
I hope his kids become alt-right Nazis or SJW-transgender activists and disavow their father, would be well-deserved.
“I guess that TAC is cuckservative after all.”
They’ve been cuck for a while now. Rod Dreher illustrates this point perfectly. I have serious issues with Trump, but the way Dreher hysterically attacked him during the campaign and in the months after was just shameful and embarrassing. He probably ran 20 or 30 times more negative blog posts attacking Trump than attacking Hillary, and usually those blog posts were headlined by derogatory photos of Trump and filled with snarky language. He later claimed that he didn’t vote in the election, though I wouldn’t be surprised if he actually voted for Hillary considering some of his posts.
Dreher (and TAC) routinely do not approve politically incorrect comments. Attack Trump, and your comment is immediately approved – leading to a large mass of democrats posting against the guy (not a good way to get republicans to support your outfit). Post a rebuttal of some ridiculous point the author of a blog post makes, such as contradicting immigration dogma, and watch the comment get memory-holed; in fact, they routinely ignore that issue altogether, despite its incredible importance (and when they do, you guessed it, they oppose immigration and travel restrictions such as Trump’s travel ban, even in principal). They are the National Review minus the foreign policy…but I wouldn’t be shocked if they eventually change on that as well (they almost did during the Ukraine Crisis).
Larison and the few posts by Buchanan are pretty much the only thing I’d check it out for. The rest consists of Dreher obsessing over homosexuals and Catholic liturgical nonsense while ignoring actually important issues and snide attacks by “respectable” true-republicans against populists and Trump. Ironic considering their alternate take on foreign policy.
I much prefer Unz. I don’t read everything here, or subscribe to all the viewpoints, but it is a wonderful resource all things considered.
He takes his Christianity seriously and found Trump to be a loud phony.
Also, whereas Trump cucked on 'gay' issues, Dreher hasn't.
Well, ‘not all jews’ but all jews in the media, entertainment, schools, colleges, mayors, and every single jew of power is spewing anti-white rhetoric and propaganda to make our people hate themselves and minorities hate us. I am sick and tired of this jewish tyranny. The jig is up. America defeated the wrong enemy in WW2 but the jew and Israel will eventually come to an end. Your littler political correctness won’t save you. The minorities you claim to love won’t save you.
The Jewish parasite which continues to steal your money through the federal reserve, and wage endless wars in the middle east has declared a war on the white Europeon race. Wake up white brothers and sisters. Now it’s the time to fight.
I hope his kids become alt-right Nazis or SJW-transgender activists and disavow their father, would be well-deserved.
Agree completely. But I wouldn’t wish his kids anything bad, albeit the scenario you described, certainly, would be a poetic justice for a complete cuck, who he really is.
You have to admit that last article you wrote like like anuddah shoah
This explication of Dr. Giraldi's position is very well done.
I think it would be a terrible mistake to "rewrite the article."
Fran Macadam, you cite a personal situation in which, if I'm not over interpreting, you issued a mea culpa. You stated that you did so because you had "lost perspective;" apparently you reined in "ego" and were "forgiven."
The example of your personal situation in conjunction with your suggestion that Phil "rewrite" the article highlights all the reasons why neither Phil nor any American who upholds American principles and interests agains what they may consider infringements by another set of individuals who advocate for the interests of a foreign government, should do so: Why should someone who is an American, and who supports and defends American interests, seek "forgiveness" from the offending party(ies)?
Did the authors of the Declaration of Independence struggle to rein in their uppityness and ego-driven perspective (i.e. self-interest) when they set out to
"assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them?"
When Vladimir Jabotinsky arrived in the USA in January, 1935, a reporter asked him,
"“How can the Jews achieve a true Homeland in the Holy Land?”
“By demanding it,” Jabotinsky said quietly."
http://www.jta.org/1935/01/27/archive/revisionism-is-inevitable-says-jabotinsky-here-for-wide-tour
Why should Americans be any less firm in their demand that the United States be the "true homeland of the American people," above all else?
Jabotinsky never rewrote his intention to displace Palestinians; rather, he doubled-down, crafting the Iron Wall policy; Dennis Ross has never sought forgiveness for his "emotional attachment" to Israel (so intense that he chaired the JCPPPI) or abusing his position in US government to advance Israel's interests.
@ 5. Nicholas Flavius mentioned E Michael Jones.
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/how-i-got-fired/#comment-2029315
In one of his video lectures Jones discussed how Catholics Jones then reminds his audience that Catholics are enjoined to "love your enemy." And so he "loves Jews."
The implication is clear: We have to be as certain as Jabotinsky what we stand for, and we must not be cowed by the adversary; in fact, we should clarify our thinking to the point that we understand who the adversary is, and having clarified our relative positions, we must assertively speak our truth -- in love.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obtgaZ97Kdc
Americans are very ineffective negotiators. Israelis’ government operatives are among the best and history of U.S. and other Anglo Governments’ foreign policies proves this. Orientals are tough, knowing when to hold them a when to fold them (and wait for another day). The U.S. history is replete with mistakes. They have proved to be pussuliant many times over.
Problem groups…
a)Neoconservatives (Jewish, Christian, other).
b)”Progressive” SJW (Jewish, Christian, atheist, other).
Jews…
“Big Jews” are overrepresented in the positions of power (media, financiers)
“Small Jews” majority vote for those two groups. (most their cons are neocon, most of their liberals are progressives).
This explication of Dr. Giraldi's position is very well done.
I think it would be a terrible mistake to "rewrite the article."
Fran Macadam, you cite a personal situation in which, if I'm not over interpreting, you issued a mea culpa. You stated that you did so because you had "lost perspective;" apparently you reined in "ego" and were "forgiven."
The example of your personal situation in conjunction with your suggestion that Phil "rewrite" the article highlights all the reasons why neither Phil nor any American who upholds American principles and interests agains what they may consider infringements by another set of individuals who advocate for the interests of a foreign government, should do so: Why should someone who is an American, and who supports and defends American interests, seek "forgiveness" from the offending party(ies)?
Did the authors of the Declaration of Independence struggle to rein in their uppityness and ego-driven perspective (i.e. self-interest) when they set out to
"assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them?"
When Vladimir Jabotinsky arrived in the USA in January, 1935, a reporter asked him,
"“How can the Jews achieve a true Homeland in the Holy Land?”
“By demanding it,” Jabotinsky said quietly."
http://www.jta.org/1935/01/27/archive/revisionism-is-inevitable-says-jabotinsky-here-for-wide-tour
Why should Americans be any less firm in their demand that the United States be the "true homeland of the American people," above all else?
Jabotinsky never rewrote his intention to displace Palestinians; rather, he doubled-down, crafting the Iron Wall policy; Dennis Ross has never sought forgiveness for his "emotional attachment" to Israel (so intense that he chaired the JCPPPI) or abusing his position in US government to advance Israel's interests.
@ 5. Nicholas Flavius mentioned E Michael Jones.
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/how-i-got-fired/#comment-2029315
In one of his video lectures Jones discussed how Catholics Jones then reminds his audience that Catholics are enjoined to "love your enemy." And so he "loves Jews."
The implication is clear: We have to be as certain as Jabotinsky what we stand for, and we must not be cowed by the adversary; in fact, we should clarify our thinking to the point that we understand who the adversary is, and having clarified our relative positions, we must assertively speak our truth -- in love.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obtgaZ97Kdc
It might surprise you, so thoroughly uninformed as you are, wilfully or otherwise, that there are millions of Americans who are Jewish, and their American citizenship and humanity at least equal to yours and mine.
And yes, some of them can be as mistaken just as we are capable of as well.
If the current US Ambassador to Israel says something about building permits in Samaria, that is more likely to the “official US position” than anything that Philip Giraldi says?
Obama is no longer the President of the USA. A lot of “official US positions” have changed
Yes, I almost resigned when they published the Dreher hit piece on Pat. They also featured at the same time a piece by an Israeli who was a “fellow” at WINEP, an AIPAC affiliate. Neither would ever have seen the light of day when Scott McConnell and Kara Hopkins were editors!
My favorite comment:
Read Pat’s article. Not offended, resting heart rate still below 60bpm.
I'd commiserate on your being fired but if I were in your place I'd be glad not to be taking money from them. Hope you find more courageous places.
So-called "St. Paul" (Saul) of Tarsus was probably the first major example of Jewish damage control.
He completely re-wrote ALL the major tenets of the Four Gospels into something a LOT more like the Torah, with all its Jewish Supremacy completely unscathed. Not to mention completely undermining what Christ himself said about the Jews and their so-called "religion".
IMHO "Saint" Paul is a total fraud and the single biggest reason why Christians and Jews are BOTH so arrogant and supremacist, in general. Definitely WAAAY too convenient to be an accident.
Besides, people don't fall off their horses and wake up to be different people. Not in this universe.
Jews and Christians just can't seem to agree on who The Chosen Ones are. Never any discussion on the many ways Christ stood against arrogance and supremacism of ANY variety.
Very well said, as well.
What’s called “Christianity” should really be labelled “Paulianity.” Christianity was infiltrated and perverted from the beginning.
Anyway, now that PG is an official martyr, I’d like to offer my two cents’ worth of advice and remind him that he’s now officially a victim and that he’s now entitled to play the victim card and there’re lots of examples of how to do it.
Even better, he doesn’t even have to make sh!t up!
Go, Sir, and godspeed!
TAC is an odd place, I post comments and for some reason every single comment I post on the U.S. state Dept. never gets published while every other comment I write does and I cannot fathom why.
The pattern goes like this.
1. Larison writes how Tillerson is gutting the U.S. State Dept. budget and this is wrecking U.S. diplomacy.
2. I post a comment asking why that's a bad thing because 60%+ of the budget goes for 'soft power', funding NGO's to influence and/or meddle in other countries. Lindsey Graham even said, 'that's our soft power'.
This is like Groundhog Day, I've tried posting several versions of this comment thinking that I inadvertently said something inflammatory. I've stopped commenting on any article having to do with this topic.
Maybe I'm wrong, I'm fallible but I don't see how my comment is out of bounds, I'm baffled.
Many comment sections of political and “news” sites are tightly curated.
They offer the illusion of open discussion but in fact limit the scope of what discussion points are allowed.
From a PR/opinion cultivation perspective the goal is to keep those points or positions from appearing before other commenters and readers, thus validating their existence.
Or such points or positions are allowed through on a very irregular or rare basis, which leaves the impression that they are extreme.
Opinion cultivation is a mass comms topic. You can look up the “spiral of silence,” which was theorized in the 1970s as self-censorship by people who hold minority opinions, or think they do.
What we have today is the systematic creation of “spiral of silence” by the media that tout themselves as giving voice to opinions/positions/facts. They silence views at odds with the ones they want to sell, with the intention that their viewers/readers will self-censor.
This is related to the 1970s to 1980s field of “cultivation theory” out of the Annenberg School (Penn). In that case, Jewish scholars at a majority Jewish department commenting on disproportionately Jewish-run media networks/outlets and Jewish-created programming concluded that rank-and-file white Americans were stupid for thinking the world was mean and dangerous based on what they saw on television.
(The findings/research claim held that more hours of TV viewing led to people thinking crime rates were higher than they actually were. I don’t call whether the converse was true, i.e., no TV viewing led to underestimate of crime rates, or what.)
There was some truth in the cultivation theory framing–George Gerbner left communist Hungary, IIRC–but the whole thing struck me overall as an effort to ridicule white men and women for a) trusting the media and b) perceiving that their culture was going shall we say down the tubes. The real data were the actual crime rates and why the MSM didn’t report those, nor on the demographics of them.
In any case, the researchers were suffering from confirmation bias at least as strongly as their human subjects were, IMO.
Pretty soon they’ll be singing the praises of Adolf Hitler, except that he failed. Yes?
I wouldn’t console myself with the praises of those so possessed, were they the last people on earth.
The problem with neocons and their fellow travelers, many of the latter less Jewish than Hitler himself, is their faulty and destructive values, not their genetic origin.
Jew baiters and Jew haters, have nothing of any value to contribute to understanding, blinded as they are by their obsessions. In fact if the neocons have come from the dark side, they surely share the same malignant inspiration.
There was Hitler with the impossible '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' and there was Hitler without the impossible ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’.
The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com The 'holocaust' storyline is one of the most easily debunked narratives ever contrived. That is why those who question it are arrested and persecuted. That is why violent, racist, & privileged Jewish supremacists demand censorship. What sort of truth is it that denies free speech and the freedom to seek the truth? Truth needs no protection from scrutiny.
If you found your comments rejected at the American Conservative, they must have been insultingly egregious. Their automatic blocking software trashcans any that brandish the epithet “cuckservative.”
Trying to engage seriously here bears some resemblance to the futility of teaching pigs to sing – it apparently really annoys them, while wasting time.
I would add, “perversity.”
“contained a banned word”. Please tell ua what word. I am sure your Commenters will enjoy persecuting Facebook with experimental postings.
In much the same vein I am amazed that we haven’t yet seen on a UR thread any of the usual clairvoyants explaining that the recent Las Vegas massacre was a false flag operation, that Stephen Paddock was set up and killed by police or secret agents, not himself, and no doubt that it was a conspiracy against the Second Amendment for those who haven’t worked out the obvious Mossad/Saudi/Ukrainian Oligarch/FBI/CIA/DNC/….connection.
Presumably Mr. Giraldi received a notice saying this? Anyway it should be easy enough, if you have a Facebook account, to post the article paragraph-by-paragraph and if one blinks do a binary search via further postings for the offending word.
Wow. I just read that piece. The previous two or three Dreher pieces I’d read over my lifetime had seemed fairly reasonable. Where the heck did that come from?
My favorite comment:
Read Pat’s article. Not offended, resting heart rate still below 60bpm.
I’d commiserate on your being fired but if I were in your place I’d be glad not to be taking money from them. Hope you find more courageous places.
The problem with Phil’s piece isn’t that it tells the truth, but that the way it was written, it appeared to tar “the Jews” without differentiation, which would be an arguably racist and a false accusation It then went further, perhaps in a fit of understandable but not completely excusable pique, to suggest that a religious and racial test be established to forbid Jews from being involved in government. Well perhaps an argument could be made for recusal where there really are dual loyalties conflicting. But that would have to be made on a fair case by case basis. Phil said he would have rephrased it if he had it to do over. Sadly, what could likely happen now since pride so often becomes more important than truth, is that Phil’s heart will harden, and although a coterie of anti semites will claim victory in making him one of their own, the effectiveness if the main effort to reclaim U.S. Policy from foreign interests contrary to those of the American people will be made less effective.
As unfortunate as the consequences are, to have any effectiveness in its mission, TAC had to distance itself from what Phil seemed to express, and they can’t be blamed for not wanting to identify with a proposal to purge Jewish people from government service. I mean, that makes the assumption that Jewish people, per se, are unsuitable for full citizenship. That really is dangerously close to the arguments of post Weimar Germany, and we are going to at some point have our own post-Weimar America, with all its attendant and destructive temptations.
Hey Nostrodamus reborn Fran,
Both the pre and post-Weimar America is / will be brought to you by the letter "Z," and Goldman Sachs Group soon will be scum sucking "pivot" profits in the Far East according to plan.
(Sigh) I reckon homeys Gomer and Goober will look to Make Mayberry Great again. (Sigh)
Do you by chance recall how Germany's post-WW 2 (elected?) Masters victoriously hung a fine black banner on the Brandenburg Gate? It proudly proclaimed, "We mourn along with you."
I'm not eager to get "fired" at my school bus driver job, but I'd really like to hang a purple banner upon the White House gate that screams, "I mourn for the loquacious resident who played-along to get-along with TAC and let P. Giraldi get fired w/o a tweet."
Selah Adenauer Merkel Pence May.
Ah, this takes me back.
Remember when CIA had cocked up Indochina beyond recognition? They handed it off to the military and leaked the Pentagon papers to blame the Pentagon for what they did.
Remember the Pike Commission nailed CIA? One of their domestic illegals put magic words in the report insisting CIA works for the president. Yeah right.
Remember when CIA caught its tit in the wringer with Iran/Contra? The Congressional whitewash busted the decoy Israeli Iran/Contra and let the original CIA one off the hook.
Now it’s happening again. Having gotten their ass kicked in Syria, CIA’s combining both tricks. They handed the war off to military dupes once it was lost. And they started their parrots squawking, Neocons, Neoncons! Like Parry, who spent the 80s blaming Iran/Contra on… Republicans, now blames perfect continuity in CIA policy on an utterly dependent one-nuke laydown of a client state to which the executive could cut vital aid at will under Symington-Glenn.
Since when does it matter that CIA aggression in Syria is counter to US national interests? CIA aggression in Syria is in CIA’s interest. That is all that matters.
Israel makes itself useful to CIA by doing the dirtiest dirty work for CIA. Like demolition work on 9/11. CIA will blithely throw Israel overboard if they cease to be useful. CIA will betray and destroy Israel whenever it suits them. Israel’s impunity is derivative of CIA’s impunity.
Of course they’re both hostis humani generis. You know who’s in charge. Don’t let CIA pin the blame on yet another patsy.
This is an oxymoron. If you are PRO-Israel then you are assumed to LOVE Trump as he is their biggest puppet YET.
Why are people so misguided on this? The AltRight dreams of Trump being anti-Israel, but the fact is JUST THE OPPOSITE IS TRUE. He has given them a pledge for unlimited funds.
Look who his cabinet members and administration are -- all zionists.
This is the only way he is still alive.
Is that why the NYT & Hollywood Jews (redundant, I know) are so in love with Trump?
In much the same vein I am amazed that we haven't yet seen on a UR thread any of the usual clairvoyants explaining that the recent Las Vegas massacre was a false flag operation, that Stephen Paddock was set up and killed by police or secret agents, not himself, and no doubt that it was a conspiracy against the Second Amendment for those who haven't worked out the obvious Mossad/Saudi/Ukrainian Oligarch/FBI/CIA/DNC/....connection.
I am not sure how your second paragraph is in the same vein.
Presumably Mr. Giraldi received a notice saying this? Anyway it should be easy enough, if you have a Facebook account, to post the article paragraph-by-paragraph and if one blinks do a binary search via further postings for the offending word.
Jeremy Corbyn – leader of the UK Labor Party is pro-Palestinian.
Last week at a party conference he spoke up for the Palestinians – the applause and support for his words from the rank and file Labor members, was large and real."
Opposing the 'Jewish problem' by becoming pro-Islamic in any way is like defeating your heroin addiction with meth. You destroy yourself either way.
You write: “Opposing the ‘Jewish problem’ by becoming pro-Islamic in any way is like defeating your heroin addiction with meth.”
… “in any way”… “in any way”… so supporting the safety of the children of Palestine, Iraq, Syria, most of whom are Muslim, is like… becoming a meth addict? But I am, certainly, pro-Islamic in that way.
Of course you didn’t mean that (surely?), but then what DOES it mean – “becoming pro-Islamic in any way is like defeating your heroin addiction with meth”?
However, you have also just posted this: “That WASP conditioning of being pro-Jewish while despising most white Christians is the very core of WASP culture. You cannot solve the ‘Jewish problem’ while assuming it is separate from the ‘WASP problem.’
Ah… Jake, I get it. To solve the immediate problem of undue Israeli influence on American foreign policy and its current government we must deal with Islam and Protestantism, or perhaps them first?
Deflect, perhaps? Divide and conquer, perhaps?
But their Protestant religion has more Judaism influence.
"Jews are chosen", "Israel is special", and other such things.
So you get people like the Fords, Trumans, Tafts
who didnt like Jewish power. But in the end fell to pressure, accepted Israel, apologized.
As unfortunate as the consequences are, to have any effectiveness in its mission, TAC had to distance itself from what Phil seemed to express, and they can't be blamed for not wanting to identify with a proposal to purge Jewish people from government service. I mean, that makes the assumption that Jewish people, per se, are unsuitable for full citizenship. That really is dangerously close to the arguments of post Weimar Germany, and we are going to at some point have our own post-Weimar America, with all its attendant and destructive temptations.
Fran you are out of your bleeding mind. I specifically named the people that I was talking about. They are all Jews but I never said that I was condemning the entire tribe based on their sorry record. You are going through some odd distortions of reality here. I never suggested that there be religious or ethnic tests, you have essentially inferred that without evidence. I merely said that no government official with a vested interest should be making decisions that create a conflict of interest and produce bad policy. I never said I would rephrase my support of recusal, which you are inventing, as you are inventing that I am seeking to purge Jewish people from government service or full citizenship. I am so glad to hear that you are on the side of TAC on this – perhaps you should congratulate them on getting rid of me. I understand they need a bit of encouragement. Are you losing your mind?????
Fran did likely "lose his mind" but the worst (self-Inflicted) damage was having let his soul take a nosedive upon the failing US macadam road infrastructure.
Selah Israeli espiocracy Di Feinstein hypocrisy.
I'm too far from Washington to be infected with Potomac Fever. Things get warped inside that bubble and what inmates there think crazy is a case of them trying to run an asylum where down is up.
You are making your conflict of interest dependent upon whether you think they have produced bad policy.
Jew<vested interest (dual loyalty)<conflict of interest<bad policy<Jew
Would it be okay if they had produced good policy?
You just noticed?
Yo Phil, give up on this Jew talk, it makes you sound stoopid. May I suggest you use the phrase “Big Israel” which includes such non-Jews as Christian Dispensationalists, Lockheed Martin and the military industrial complex, and many others. Big Israel also excludes many Jews including but not restricted to Anti Zionist Jews. Big Israel as a phrase follows from Big Government, Big Ag, Big Pharma ect. so again it is not Jewish specific.
perhaps the floodgates are finally opening
what would most Jews in this country say if someone simply asked why AIPAC isn't compelled to register as a foreign agent?
would they say 'yea, hell yes they should be made to register!'
or would they say, 'what are ya, an anti-Semite?!'
I Binged this question to the cyber world,
Why doesn't AIPAC (Israeli Lobby) register itself as a foreign agent.?
and this is what came back as 'Best Answer"
Answers https://answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20100325063715AAPpmoe
Yes, name the culprits.
And yes, some of them can be as mistaken just as we are capable of as well.
Very true.
I wouldn't console myself with the praises of those so possessed, were they the last people on earth.
The problem with neocons and their fellow travelers, many of the latter less Jewish than Hitler himself, is their faulty and destructive values, not their genetic origin.
Jew baiters and Jew haters, have nothing of any value to contribute to understanding, blinded as they are by their obsessions. In fact if the neocons have come from the dark side, they surely share the same malignant inspiration.
Really 3rd rate and juvenile Jew promotion, Fran.
There was Hitler with the impossible ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ and there was Hitler without the impossible ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’.
The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com
The ‘holocaust’ storyline is one of the most easily debunked narratives ever contrived. That is why those who question it are arrested and persecuted. That is why violent, racist, & privileged Jewish supremacists demand censorship. What sort of truth is it that denies free speech and the freedom to seek the truth? Truth needs no protection from scrutiny.
Promotion/defense of the interests of Israel has now reached a fever pitch in step with Israel’s being taken over by its own lunatic fringe. We are forced to rely on the American public to save America from being consumed in Israel’s vortex.
God help us.
The Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction in the ruling class of the American Empire is a clear and present danger to the national security interests of the United States. The Neo-Conservatives are using the US military as muscle to fight on behalf of Israeli foreign policy interests in the Middle East. American soldiers are being killed, maimed and fed into an endless war meat grinder for the benefit of a foreign nation.
The Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction pushes mass immigration and multiculturalism for the United States. The Neo-Conservatives support Israel as a Jewish state and they also support walls and fences to protect the borders of Israel.
The Neo-Conservatives have attempted to re-conceptualize the United States as a “proposition nation” and/or a “universal nation.” The Neo-Conservatives do this so they can assert that the US military must always fight for Israel because that is what a “universal” empire would do. The Neo-Conservatives do not want the European Christian ancestral core of the United States to have a narrowly defined foreign policy that exclusively puts the interests of the United States first.
The weakness for the Neo-Conservative faction in the United States is the immigration issue. The immigration issue brings up questions of national identity that the Neo-Conservative Jews do not want spoken of in the United States.
The Neo-Conservative hegemony over United States foreign policy will fade as the baby boomers depart the political scene. Americans of European Christian ancestry born before 1965 will no longer allow the Neo-Conservative Jews to have totalitarian control over the formation of United States foreign policy.
Agreed, Philip!
Fran did likely “lose his mind” but the worst (self-Inflicted) damage was having let his soul take a nosedive upon the failing US macadam road infrastructure.
Selah Israeli espiocracy Di Feinstein hypocrisy.
Even if the reason why is that they are superior than the american people, that only will be half of the explanation.
The other half is that the american people let them,allowed them to take over this nation.
... "in any way"... "in any way"... so supporting the safety of the children of Palestine, Iraq, Syria, most of whom are Muslim, is like... becoming a meth addict? But I am, certainly, pro-Islamic in that way.
Of course you didn't mean that (surely?), but then what DOES it mean - "becoming pro-Islamic in any way is like defeating your heroin addiction with meth"?
However, you have also just posted this: "That WASP conditioning of being pro-Jewish while despising most white Christians is the very core of WASP culture. You cannot solve the ‘Jewish problem’ while assuming it is separate from the ‘WASP problem.’
Ah... Jake, I get it. To solve the immediate problem of undue Israeli influence on American foreign policy and its current government we must deal with Islam and Protestantism, or perhaps them first?
Deflect, perhaps? Divide and conquer, perhaps?
WASP have historically been pro-white, pro capitalist, skeptical of semites (Jews/Arabs).
But their Protestant religion has more Judaism influence.
“Jews are chosen”, “Israel is special”, and other such things.
So you get people like the Fords, Trumans, Tafts
who didnt like Jewish power. But in the end fell to pressure, accepted Israel, apologized.
for grins, I check out what former CIA counter-terrorism luminary Michael Scheuer was writing these days, and who’d a thunk it?
http://non-intervention.com/
perhaps the floodgates are finally opening
what would most Jews in this country say if someone simply asked why AIPAC isn’t compelled to register as a foreign agent?
would they say ‘yea, hell yes they should be made to register!’
or would they say, ‘what are ya, an anti-Semite?!’
I Binged this question to the cyber world,
Why doesn’t AIPAC (Israeli Lobby) register itself as a foreign agent.?
and this is what came back as ‘Best Answer”
Answers
https://answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20100325063715AAPpmoe
Most here who support the Palestinians do so
Most of the Palestinian fan-boys here do it because they hate Jews.
how many people do you know that say they hate Jerry Seinfeld, or Jerry Lewis, or Jerry Springer?
how many people hate Louis Black or Mel Brooks or Lisa Bonet?
Paul Newman might have supported some liberal causes, but do you know anyone on this planet that ever said they hated him?
Debra Winger, Carl Reiner, Dustin Hoffman, the great Eli Wallach...
or Barry Goldwater, or Steve Mnuchin or Stephan Miller...
or Carl Sagan, who've I've mentioned often, or Ayn Rand, and on and on...
All well known Jews, and nothing but respect or even love for their ability and accomplishments and contributions
does anyone on the planet hate any of these people simply because they're Jews?!
that's beyond idiotic, really
but take what Bibi has done, and continues to do, and there are a lot of people indeed who hate what he has wrought, very much indeed!
or Sumner Redstone and his cultural rot. No one would be able to bring themselves to have any passion about that rotting old corpse of a man. But for what he's done to our young people with his media empire, there is a lot of disgust bordering on hatred for sure. For what he's done.
so make no mistake iffen, nobody hates Jews for being Jews. Hardly. But there are a lot of Palestinians and Germans and Christians that hate what Jews have done to their nations.
there are a lot of decent and honorable men, like Joseph Sobran [RIP] who have every right to hate some Jews for what they did to his career.
there are a lot of people who died on 9/11 who have every right to hate Larry Silverstein
there are a lot of families of dead service members who have every right to hate Paul Wolfowitz or Wolf Blitzer, but not for being Jews, but rather for the evils that they have foisted upon people.
do you understand?
no one hates any Jew for being a Jew. But a lot of people are exasperated by some of the things some Jews do, you see?
that's the rub
and the sooner Jews realize that they too can and should be subject to criticism when it's merited, the sooner this preposterous farce can be put to rest.
Of course (almost all) Jews have a passionate attachment to Israel, and of course we should keep duel citizenship holders a thousand miles away from the levers of power in this country.
These steps are nothing less than obviously prudent, but the problem is, as soon as you mention them, ten Jews will screech from out of the woodwork that such a suggestion is anti-Semitic!!!!
You don’t understand your enemy. The elders of Zion get their power from the devil. You must choose between good and evil. My website: usadevils dot com. Get a clue.
It’s a long and lonely road, Mr Giraldi. Pick up your cross. You are up against the Synagogue of Satan. The elders of Zion are powered by the immortal supernatural force called the devil. Illuminate yourself. My website usadevils dot com. God bless you.
Presumably Mr. Giraldi received a notice saying this? Anyway it should be easy enough, if you have a Facebook account, to post the article paragraph-by-paragraph and if one blinks do a binary search via further postings for the offending word.
The sameness was a lack of gravitas. Thus I shall not bother to use my time finding the banned word. I hope PG tells me.
That is how your article genuinely appeared to some folks, although your points about what you meant and wrote are I will accept accurate. I’m not going to be praising TAC for this. I’m glad you’re upset it was taken the wrong way. What I described is the connotation that could be taken by those inclined to do so, especially in the context of the rabid anti-semitic posts praising that interpretation. I guess they didn’t get it, either. Thus I respectfully submit that it would have been wiser for the sake of accurately reaching the reader to have added or used the better worded clarifying language you yourself suggested. It does seem we share some of the same concerns of our Jewish allies you mention.
I’m too far from Washington to be infected with Potomac Fever. Things get warped inside that bubble and what inmates there think crazy is a case of them trying to run an asylum where down is up.
no government official with a vested interest should be making decisions that create a conflict of interest and produce bad policy
You are making your conflict of interest dependent upon whether you think they have produced bad policy.
Jew<vested interest (dual loyalty)<conflict of interest<bad policy<Jew
Would it be okay if they had produced good policy?
Well, we know the answer to that one. Her own bread is buttered by the profits from a warfare state, so the Prince of Peace is outre.
It surely has to be about money. Since Ron stopped propping it up with money anď widely read articles the editor’s salary inter alia must depend on one or more rich donors. Not much of a mystery. No doubt one or more of the parttimers working for TAC will blow a little whistle before long.
Fran did likely "lose his mind" but the worst (self-Inflicted) damage was having let his soul take a nosedive upon the failing US macadam road infrastructure.
Selah Israeli espiocracy Di Feinstein hypocrisy.
Still the mostest, bestest automotive roads in the world, outside the very limited instances of Autobahn.
“Fran you are out of your bleeding mind.’
You just noticed?
You missed the point which was that if Facebook used the phrasing Mr. Giraldi quoted he wouldn’t know which word either.
They've been cuck for a while now. Rod Dreher illustrates this point perfectly. I have serious issues with Trump, but the way Dreher hysterically attacked him during the campaign and in the months after was just shameful and embarrassing. He probably ran 20 or 30 times more negative blog posts attacking Trump than attacking Hillary, and usually those blog posts were headlined by derogatory photos of Trump and filled with snarky language. He later claimed that he didn't vote in the election, though I wouldn't be surprised if he actually voted for Hillary considering some of his posts.
Dreher (and TAC) routinely do not approve politically incorrect comments. Attack Trump, and your comment is immediately approved - leading to a large mass of democrats posting against the guy (not a good way to get republicans to support your outfit). Post a rebuttal of some ridiculous point the author of a blog post makes, such as contradicting immigration dogma, and watch the comment get memory-holed; in fact, they routinely ignore that issue altogether, despite its incredible importance (and when they do, you guessed it, they oppose immigration and travel restrictions such as Trump's travel ban, even in principal). They are the National Review minus the foreign policy...but I wouldn't be shocked if they eventually change on that as well (they almost did during the Ukraine Crisis).
Larison and the few posts by Buchanan are pretty much the only thing I'd check it out for. The rest consists of Dreher obsessing over homosexuals and Catholic liturgical nonsense while ignoring actually important issues and snide attacks by "respectable" true-republicans against populists and Trump. Ironic considering their alternate take on foreign policy.
I much prefer Unz. I don't read everything here, or subscribe to all the viewpoints, but it is a wonderful resource all things considered.
I wouldn’t say Dreher’s anti-Trumpism is necessarily cucky.
He takes his Christianity seriously and found Trump to be a loud phony.
Also, whereas Trump cucked on ‘gay’ issues, Dreher hasn’t.
Phil, as Fran herself has readily admitted, she is an evangelical xian:
Besides ascribing it to mental illness, the only other plausible explanation is that perhaps Fran, like some other evangelical commenters here at UR that defend the indefensible, is or sympathizes with current or former card-carrying members of CUFI.
Fran did likely "lose his mind" but the worst (self-Inflicted) damage was having let his soul take a nosedive upon the failing US macadam road infrastructure.
Selah Israeli espiocracy Di Feinstein hypocrisy.
Isn’t Fran a she? (Not that there’s anything wrong with that.)
Sounding like Lou Reed, I really don't if Fran is a he or a she.
What I do know is that tomorrow is the Catholic feast day of Saint Fran(cis) of Assissi!
Selah hey baby take a walk on the Rothschild Way wild side.
Thanks, RobinG. B.T.W., I don't know your gender!
There was Hitler with the impossible '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' and there was Hitler without the impossible ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’.
The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com The 'holocaust' storyline is one of the most easily debunked narratives ever contrived. That is why those who question it are arrested and persecuted. That is why violent, racist, & privileged Jewish supremacists demand censorship. What sort of truth is it that denies free speech and the freedom to seek the truth? Truth needs no protection from scrutiny.
… As I predicted, the Nazi uniforms are off the hangers and out of the closet, and being pressed with steamy antisemitic Holocaust Denier rhetoric…
As unfortunate as the consequences are, to have any effectiveness in its mission, TAC had to distance itself from what Phil seemed to express, and they can't be blamed for not wanting to identify with a proposal to purge Jewish people from government service. I mean, that makes the assumption that Jewish people, per se, are unsuitable for full citizenship. That really is dangerously close to the arguments of post Weimar Germany, and we are going to at some point have our own post-Weimar America, with all its attendant and destructive temptations.
I’ve seen a lot of your comments at TAC and here, and perhaps elsewhere, and you usually seem to make a lot of sense even if many of your positions are rather too apologetic towards politically correctness for my tastes. However in this post you seem to have completely lost any connection with reality and attributed to Giraldi a lot of things he never wrote, or even implied.
Did you not read the piece properly before you criticised it, or are you struggling to maintain objectivity on this particular topic?
You assert that Giraldi “ appeared to tar “the Jews” without differentiation” when in fact he repeatedly differentiated by referring to eg “Jewish groups and deep pocket individual donors”, “some of them”, “AIPAC”, “neocons”, “Those American Jews who are strongly attached to Israel”, “those American Jews who lack any shred of integrity”, “some rich and powerful American Jews are happy to deliver”.
The title could be argued as implying such, but titles are commonly imprecise – because heavily abbreviated – and in any other area than these ones where political correctness is used as a weapon Giraldi’s title for the piece would just be regarded as perfectly reasonably provocative.
Worse, you assert that he suggested “a religious and racial test be established to forbid Jews from being involved in government”! Going even further, you then went on to misrepresent his case still more egregiously as “a proposal to purge Jewish people from government service” and even as “mak[ing] the assumption that Jewish people, per se, are unsuitable for full citizenship. ”
If you are going to state your support for rendering someone “unacceptable” for expressing a view, then you need to be absolutely honest and accurate about what those views are, not as sloppily dishonest as you have been here.
If the supposed “mission of TAC” (not particularly in evidence at TAC the last few times I looked at it) is somehow advanced by kowtowing to political correctness bullying and the abuse of political taboos to silence men like Giraldi then I think it’s pretty clear that TAC has long outlived any use it might once have had, and has become part of the problem and not part of any solution.
If you or TAC want to disagree with Giraldi’s suggestion that there is an issue with dual loyalty in some jewish people and in particular the most prominent and influential groups, then the way to do so is to argue the case, not to try to silence the opposing argument. It’s not remotely unreasonable to suggest that people with strong ethnic or religious ties to a foreign country should be watched for signs of bias in matter relating to their likely external loyalty, though it’s a case that’s open to rebuttal like any other. Whether that should be achieved by a blanket avoidance of employing them in the particular positions where that might be a problem, or by a selective individual assessment before doing so, is not a morally significant debate but merely one regarding appropriate tactics and policy.
Would I do something different if I were to write my article again today? Yes. I would have made clearer that I was not writing about all or most American Jews, many of whom are active in the peace movement and, like my good friend Jeff Blankfort and Glenn Greenwald, even figure among the leading critics of Israel.
Those pushing for wars are Jewish THAN Jews are pushing for wars.
Most of the Palestinian fan-boys here do it because they hate Jews.
do they? Or rather do they simply ‘hate’ some of the things that some Jews do?
how many people do you know that say they hate Jerry Seinfeld, or Jerry Lewis, or Jerry Springer?
how many people hate Louis Black or Mel Brooks or Lisa Bonet?
Paul Newman might have supported some liberal causes, but do you know anyone on this planet that ever said they hated him?
Debra Winger, Carl Reiner, Dustin Hoffman, the great Eli Wallach…
or Barry Goldwater, or Steve Mnuchin or Stephan Miller…
or Carl Sagan, who’ve I’ve mentioned often, or Ayn Rand, and on and on…
All well known Jews, and nothing but respect or even love for their ability and accomplishments and contributions
does anyone on the planet hate any of these people simply because they’re Jews?!
that’s beyond idiotic, really
but take what Bibi has done, and continues to do, and there are a lot of people indeed who hate what he has wrought, very much indeed!
or Sumner Redstone and his cultural rot. No one would be able to bring themselves to have any passion about that rotting old corpse of a man. But for what he’s done to our young people with his media empire, there is a lot of disgust bordering on hatred for sure. For what he’s done.
so make no mistake iffen, nobody hates Jews for being Jews. Hardly. But there are a lot of Palestinians and Germans and Christians that hate what Jews have done to their nations.
there are a lot of decent and honorable men, like Joseph Sobran [RIP] who have every right to hate some Jews for what they did to his career.
there are a lot of people who died on 9/11 who have every right to hate Larry Silverstein
there are a lot of families of dead service members who have every right to hate Paul Wolfowitz or Wolf Blitzer, but not for being Jews, but rather for the evils that they have foisted upon people.
do you understand?
no one hates any Jew for being a Jew. But a lot of people are exasperated by some of the things some Jews do, you see?
that’s the rub
and the sooner Jews realize that they too can and should be subject to criticism when it’s merited, the sooner this preposterous farce can be put to rest.
Of course (almost all) Jews have a passionate attachment to Israel, and of course we should keep duel citizenship holders a thousand miles away from the levers of power in this country.
These steps are nothing less than obviously prudent, but the problem is, as soon as you mention them, ten Jews will screech from out of the woodwork that such a suggestion is anti-Semitic!!!!
Don't you and geo and the others fret, there's an honored place for everyone; apologist, propagandist, copier and paster of propaganda, pellet dropper, rubber boot ethusiast, etc.
What predict? Wally is on every thread on this site, with the same shtick 75% of the time.
This is an essay that is in Harmony with what Phil Giraldi has written…except that this piece was written more than 10 yrs ago…points at the 25 or so Neocons in DC and managed to keep his job I believe…so here’s a link to his article….Ari Shavit writing for Ha’aretz April 2003, just a few weeks after the US invasion of Iraq called “WHITE MAN’S BURDEN”
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/white-man-s-burden-1.14110
As unfortunate as the consequences are, to have any effectiveness in its mission, TAC had to distance itself from what Phil seemed to express, and they can't be blamed for not wanting to identify with a proposal to purge Jewish people from government service. I mean, that makes the assumption that Jewish people, per se, are unsuitable for full citizenship. That really is dangerously close to the arguments of post Weimar Germany, and we are going to at some point have our own post-Weimar America, with all its attendant and destructive temptations.
You insist on misinterpreting Phil’s article, and then go on to claim that your misinterpretation is a valid reason for TAC’s decision.
Bizarre.
Phil–
As usual, a superb riposte to a slovenly, cowardly act. Don’t re-write anything. Say it plain as you have been. Yours articles are almost totally alone (with Bob Perry @ consortiumnews) in writing about life as it is, not as we–or they–would wish it.
Keep on this theme; it’s a fruitful thread–even if a risky transit. You have been advancing along this line for a while, it seems: more and more plain spoken truth about the real world out there, in exercise of our disappearing right to speak freely. Do not be sidetracked: You will nevermore be loved or forgiven by the people you expose.
how many people do you know that say they hate Jerry Seinfeld, or Jerry Lewis, or Jerry Springer?
how many people hate Louis Black or Mel Brooks or Lisa Bonet?
Paul Newman might have supported some liberal causes, but do you know anyone on this planet that ever said they hated him?
Debra Winger, Carl Reiner, Dustin Hoffman, the great Eli Wallach...
or Barry Goldwater, or Steve Mnuchin or Stephan Miller...
or Carl Sagan, who've I've mentioned often, or Ayn Rand, and on and on...
All well known Jews, and nothing but respect or even love for their ability and accomplishments and contributions
does anyone on the planet hate any of these people simply because they're Jews?!
that's beyond idiotic, really
but take what Bibi has done, and continues to do, and there are a lot of people indeed who hate what he has wrought, very much indeed!
or Sumner Redstone and his cultural rot. No one would be able to bring themselves to have any passion about that rotting old corpse of a man. But for what he's done to our young people with his media empire, there is a lot of disgust bordering on hatred for sure. For what he's done.
so make no mistake iffen, nobody hates Jews for being Jews. Hardly. But there are a lot of Palestinians and Germans and Christians that hate what Jews have done to their nations.
there are a lot of decent and honorable men, like Joseph Sobran [RIP] who have every right to hate some Jews for what they did to his career.
there are a lot of people who died on 9/11 who have every right to hate Larry Silverstein
there are a lot of families of dead service members who have every right to hate Paul Wolfowitz or Wolf Blitzer, but not for being Jews, but rather for the evils that they have foisted upon people.
do you understand?
no one hates any Jew for being a Jew. But a lot of people are exasperated by some of the things some Jews do, you see?
that's the rub
and the sooner Jews realize that they too can and should be subject to criticism when it's merited, the sooner this preposterous farce can be put to rest.
Of course (almost all) Jews have a passionate attachment to Israel, and of course we should keep duel citizenship holders a thousand miles away from the levers of power in this country.
These steps are nothing less than obviously prudent, but the problem is, as soon as you mention them, ten Jews will screech from out of the woodwork that such a suggestion is anti-Semitic!!!!
Great comment, Rurik. If I may, I would make one slight revision to your concluding sentence (shown in bold):
I once read a writing by a rabbi who stated that ‘white people are the only enemies that they fear’.
Why? because whites are the only group that knows the origin, and behavior of ‘Jews’. Blacks, although the victims of Sephardi Jews, who from their base in Spain, were the slavers, and guilty of the slave trade, yet, blacks lack the intellectual capacity it seems to comprehend who their foes are, thus the anti white sentiment fomented by that devilish group led by the southern poverty law center, etc. As far as other minority groups, they are only interested about making money, and trying the so called ‘american dream’ which requires you to be asleep to ‘dream it”. I consider my self anti evil, i.e. abortion, sodomizers, family destroyers, etc. The so called ‘conservatives’ are really not up to the task. Why? they are afraid to loose their connections, money, etc. Are used to live the good life without rocking the boat, and as stated, without a government pension. I see the US as a place full of anti this, and anti that, conflict in the air, every one against every one, etc. It is a place where anything you say, can get you in trouble with such or such group of people. I remember sitting down with other airmen in Saudi Arabia a while ago, and they complaining about whites, Hispanics, and blacks, one thing or another. We laughed out loud! No one was offended, and all three races were present. Oh the camaraderie of the USAF! I never met a Jew in our group of fighters. They were busy financing the killings, I guess! Or fomenting sports to keep the goy busy watching sports, and failing tho ‘think’ what is going on for real.
how many people do you know that say they hate Jerry Seinfeld, or Jerry Lewis, or Jerry Springer?
how many people hate Louis Black or Mel Brooks or Lisa Bonet?
Paul Newman might have supported some liberal causes, but do you know anyone on this planet that ever said they hated him?
Debra Winger, Carl Reiner, Dustin Hoffman, the great Eli Wallach...
or Barry Goldwater, or Steve Mnuchin or Stephan Miller...
or Carl Sagan, who've I've mentioned often, or Ayn Rand, and on and on...
All well known Jews, and nothing but respect or even love for their ability and accomplishments and contributions
does anyone on the planet hate any of these people simply because they're Jews?!
that's beyond idiotic, really
but take what Bibi has done, and continues to do, and there are a lot of people indeed who hate what he has wrought, very much indeed!
or Sumner Redstone and his cultural rot. No one would be able to bring themselves to have any passion about that rotting old corpse of a man. But for what he's done to our young people with his media empire, there is a lot of disgust bordering on hatred for sure. For what he's done.
so make no mistake iffen, nobody hates Jews for being Jews. Hardly. But there are a lot of Palestinians and Germans and Christians that hate what Jews have done to their nations.
there are a lot of decent and honorable men, like Joseph Sobran [RIP] who have every right to hate some Jews for what they did to his career.
there are a lot of people who died on 9/11 who have every right to hate Larry Silverstein
there are a lot of families of dead service members who have every right to hate Paul Wolfowitz or Wolf Blitzer, but not for being Jews, but rather for the evils that they have foisted upon people.
do you understand?
no one hates any Jew for being a Jew. But a lot of people are exasperated by some of the things some Jews do, you see?
that's the rub
and the sooner Jews realize that they too can and should be subject to criticism when it's merited, the sooner this preposterous farce can be put to rest.
Of course (almost all) Jews have a passionate attachment to Israel, and of course we should keep duel citizenship holders a thousand miles away from the levers of power in this country.
These steps are nothing less than obviously prudent, but the problem is, as soon as you mention them, ten Jews will screech from out of the woodwork that such a suggestion is anti-Semitic!!!!
I’m gonna stay with hate.
Don’t you and geo and the others fret, there’s an honored place for everyone; apologist, propagandist, copier and paster of propaganda, pellet dropper, rubber boot ethusiast, etc.
“I never suggested that there be religious or ethnic tests”
Ironic considering several Jewish senators have heavily implied a religious test vis-a-vi one of Trump’s recent Catholic nominees. Have they been condemned yet?
As unfortunate as the consequences are, to have any effectiveness in its mission, TAC had to distance itself from what Phil seemed to express, and they can't be blamed for not wanting to identify with a proposal to purge Jewish people from government service. I mean, that makes the assumption that Jewish people, per se, are unsuitable for full citizenship. That really is dangerously close to the arguments of post Weimar Germany, and we are going to at some point have our own post-Weimar America, with all its attendant and destructive temptations.
Macadam: “… and we are going to at some point have our post-Weimar America.”
Hey Nostrodamus reborn Fran,
Both the pre and post-Weimar America is / will be brought to you by the letter “Z,” and Goldman Sachs Group soon will be scum sucking “pivot” profits in the Far East according to plan.
(Sigh) I reckon homeys Gomer and Goober will look to Make Mayberry Great again. (Sigh)
Do you by chance recall how Germany’s post-WW 2 (elected?) Masters victoriously hung a fine black banner on the Brandenburg Gate? It proudly proclaimed, “We mourn along with you.”
I’m not eager to get “fired” at my school bus driver job, but I’d really like to hang a purple banner upon the White House gate that screams, “I mourn for the loquacious resident who played-along to get-along with TAC and let P. Giraldi get fired w/o a tweet.”
Selah Adenauer Merkel Pence May.
“The problem with Phil’s piece isn’t that it tells the truth, but that the way it was written, it appeared to tar “the Jews” without differentiation, which would be an arguably racist and a false accusation”
That’s a fair point, but consider this: how many people have defended the “truth” of his argument, or at least the grains of truth within the article that many fair-minded people would consider inarguable? Perhaps there has been someone, but I haven’t noticed too many. In that case, wouldn’t it be fair to suspect that the real problem these people had was with what he said and not with how he said it? Perhaps Giraldi is right but simply gave the wrong people the excuse to silence his argument by his inartful wording.
In any case, TAC could resolve this issue by running the Walt/Mearsheimer piece (The Israel Lobby) on their front page for a few days. That would answer the question of whether Giraldi’s critics simply wished to silence his argument or not.
Jeremy Corbyn – leader of the UK Labor Party is pro-Palestinian.
Last week at a party conference he spoke up for the Palestinians – the applause and support for his words from the rank and file Labor members, was large and real."
Opposing the 'Jewish problem' by becoming pro-Islamic in any way is like defeating your heroin addiction with meth. You destroy yourself either way.
Opposing the ‘Jewish problem’ by becoming pro-Islamic in any way is like defeating your heroin addiction with meth. You destroy yourself either way.
Gee – maybe we are having Islamic problems BECAUSE of our Jew problem – could that be?????
There is a 100% chance that if we stop having Jew problems we will also stop having Islamic problems.
Think Peace — Art
Spoken like a true (former) Christian.
Hey RobinG,
Sounding like Lou Reed, I really don’t if Fran is a he or a she.
What I do know is that tomorrow is the Catholic feast day of Saint Fran(cis) of Assissi!
Selah hey baby take a walk on the Rothschild Way wild side.
Thanks, RobinG. B.T.W., I don’t know your gender!
Don't you and geo and the others fret, there's an honored place for everyone; apologist, propagandist, copier and paster of propaganda, pellet dropper, rubber boot ethusiast, etc.
Or there’s this : https://poland.pl/arts/literature/zofia-kossak-szczucka-anti-semite-who-saved-jews/
“If you found your comments rejected at the American Conservative, they must have been insultingly egregious. Their automatic blocking software trashcans any that brandish the epithet “cuckservative.””
Not really. Comments are many times trashed for simply not agreeing with the author’s perspective, especially if it’s a good point the author can’t rebut which also happens to be politically incorrect (immigration, crime statistics, IQ, etc.)…and certain authors do this more than others, even demeaning the commenter with an edited/snarky note attached if it is published – no profanity needed.
“Trying to engage seriously here bears some resemblance to the futility of teaching pigs to sing – it apparently really annoys them, while wasting time.”
‘Engaging seriously’ does not mean having your opinion automatically validated by others because you think it is right, which is what I often find at TAC. Obviously, you’d like it better there as you’d be preaching to the choir with little pushback.
Brilliant, truthful article. Don’t change anything. People who are
offended by truth need to be offended. They need a wake up call.
In the case of the Alinskys, it won’t do any good. Neither will sugar
coating facts.