Fighting Israel's Wars

There has been a report that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is looking into foreign lobbying in Washington while another story relates how his team is investigating the alleged contact of a Donald Trump associate with a Hungarian. Both are part of the ongoing investigation into Russiagate. Unless I am wrong, which happens occasionally, Hungary is a member of the European Union and also of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). It has relatively free elections and its government changes as a result.
No one but the Mueller commission has considered contact with a Hungarian citizen to be a potential threat to American democracy. But then again, no one has really made the case in any kind of credible fashion that meeting with a Russian is either ipso facto criminal or treasonous, or that Moscow’s media does anything beyond what other state-owned broadcasters tend to do, but you wouldn’t know that from reading the mainstream press or from watching MSNBC and CNN.
An independent observer might well note that there is more than a whiff of hypocrisy in all of this. Case in point, the latest globalist-interventionist-neocon think tank the Alliance to Secure Democracy is currently being funded by a bundle of foreign governments, presumably doing so without any interference from Mueller or from those who run the Foreign Agents Registration desk at the Department of the Treasury.
And one other thing you can bet on is that Mueller will not be looking at the country that actually does interfere in American politics most, which is our best friend in the whole world and greatest ally Israel, the beneficiary of roughly one billion dollars-worth of lobbying carried out by hundreds of full time staff on its behalf.
Punish Israel for corrupting our politicians and media? On the contrary, now that we are officially into the holiday season, a whole bunch of goodies designed to make Benjamin Netanyahu’s eyes sparkle are pending. The highest priority item is the Trump Administration’s cooperation with the Israeli government in a frantic effort to bury a United Nations report that includes a database of all the companies that operate in Israel’s illegal settlements. Also regarding the U.N., Congress is considering a bill that would block U.S. aid to any country that opposes “the position of the United States.” Lest there be any confusion, Ambassador Nikki Haley has made it clear the American “position” would pretty much consist of never criticizing or voting against Israel.
Congress is meanwhile also making a list and checking it twice, looking into the vexing issue of how to make any and all criticism of Israel equate to anti-Semitism as a step forward to turning such activity into a hate crime with actual criminal penalties. The House Judiciary Committee has been holding meetings to try to decide how exactly one might do that without completely jettisoning the First Amendment, which once upon a time was intended to guarantee free speech. On November 8th, nine experts, seven of whom were Jewish, were summoned to address the issue of “codify[ing] a definition of anti-Semitism that incorporates a controversial component addressing attacks on Israel…[as] a necessary means of stemming anti-Semitism on campuses.”
The proposed amendment to the Civil Rights Act would use language being considered for the still pending Anti-Semitism Awareness Act to considerably expand the currently accepted government acceptance of anti-Semitism as “demonization” of Israel and/or its policies. A broader definition would have real world consequences as it would potentially block federal funding for colleges and universities where students are allowed to organize events critical of Israel. Fortunately, the hearing did not produce the result desired by Israel. To their credit, four of the witnesses, all Jewish, opposed expanding the definition of anti-Semitism and even some congressmen uncharacteristically indicated that to do so might be a bridge to far.
Indeed, one might argue that there is a tendency in Washington to see the world and even domestic policies through Israel’s eyes. One might even suggest that the United States government is being progressively Zionized because of the free hand that Israel and its supporters have, which gives them the ability to seek benefits for Israel that they would be unlikely to pursue for the United States. To cite only one example, an Israel Victory Caucus was launched in the House of Representatives in April advocating Israeli defeat of all its neighbors. The keynote speaker at the event, noted Islamophobe Daniel Pipes, explained “Victory means imposing your will on your enemy so he no longer wants to continue to fight,” before demanding “What I want the U.S. government to do is say, ‘Israel, do what you need to do to win your war.’”
Israel has been uniquely successful at imposing its will over Congress and the White House. Every freshman class in Congress, plus spouses, is automatically whisked off for a deluxe all expenses paid propaganda trip to Israel, which is funded by an affiliate of the American Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC). That is supplemented frequently throughout the year through taxpayer funded CODELS by established politicians to find out the “facts” on what is going on in the Middle East. During congressional recesses Congressmen are sometimes more likely to be found visiting Israel than dealing with problems in their own districts and they routinely return spouting whatever line is being promoted by the Israeli government.
There is also the training of American police in “Israeli methods,” which is funded both by government and foundations set up for that purpose. Less well known is the inroads Israel has made with the American military establishment. Shoshana Bryen, former executive director of the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs (JINSA) and currently affiliated with the Jewish Policy Center, who has been involved in hosting the indoctrination of U.S. national security personnel, recently described it this way: “I have taken more than 400 American security professionals – primarily retired American Admirals and Generals – to Israel in more than 30 trips. And at the other end of their careers, I have sent more than 500 cadets and midshipmen of our service academies to Israel before they received their commissions. And I can say that they all understood the fundamental and profound principles that guide both the United States and Israel. They don’t always agree with Israel’s politics – or Israel’s defense choices – or any other single aspect of Israeli political, military and social life, but I never found one that didn’t believe in the relationship between Jews and the land of Israel. The United States military, then, is a Zionist institution.”
Last Monday, Colonel Pat Lang, former special ops officer and head of the Defense Humint Service, considered Bryen’s assertion, writing “It’s an open question but I think the answer is probably yes. The U.S. military now seems to be totally focused on Israeli policy goals in Iran, Syria and Iraq… Israel wants Iran neutered and eliminated as a power rival in the Middle East. The putative Iranian nuclear weapons program is just one target of Israeli policy toward Iran. To reach the goal of Morgenthau-style comfort with regard to Iran, Israel wants to destroy Syria and Hizbullah as allies of Iran… The process of conditioning American officers to make them Zionists has been ongoing for a long time. when I came in the Army in 1962, there was little interest in Israel in the officer corps… [The] 1967 war was a watershed. Israel’s total victory had been unexpected by most. Americans are mentally driven by aggressive sports analogies and Israel was a winner. That made a big difference in spite of the repeated day long attacks by the Israeli air force and navy against U.S.S. Liberty, an American SIGINT collector positioned off the Egyptian coast. LBJ suppressed an armed reaction by a U.S. carrier battle group in the area and a subsequent naval investigation. His policy then became one of relatively complete support of Israel. The indoctrination and conditioning program described by Shoshana Bryen began in earnest after that and has carried through to the present under the umbrella of AIPAC and its galaxy of linked organizations especially JINSA. This program has been wildly, incredibly successful. As a result, there is an unthinking willingness among senior, and not so senior American officers to support Israeli policy in Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine and now Saudi Arabia. The handful of M[iddle] E[ast] trained and educated U.S. officers are ignored, treated as technical experts or shoved out the door when they speak up.”
How deeply Israelophilia has been drilled into the American corporate psyche is best illustrated by a recent article that appeared on the National Interest website. The article was written by retired Israeli Colonel Shimon Arad, who apparently has contributed to the site previously, and its thrust is that the United States should only sell military hardware to the Middle East when Israel is satisfied that the sales will not undercut its self-defined military edge. In other words, U.S. defense industries and national security arrangements should be subordinated to Israeli interests and even subject to veto by the Netanyahu government.
Arad’s condescending piece, sub-titled “Israel’s Greatest Fear: An Arms Race Sparked by the F-35,” should be read fully to demonstrate just how arrogant the Israelis have become in dealing with their American puppet. Arad argues that no advanced fighters comparable to what Israel receives for free from the U.S. taxpayer should be sold to any Arab country, no matter how friendly or strategically valuable. Previous pledges that the new F-35 would not be sold to Arabs “played a significant role in [Israel]’s acquiescence to the sale of…advanced…fighters to the Gulf states…” “Acquiescence” is the key word, implying that Israel should by rights have the option to stop such sales by putting pressure on Congress. Arad then goes on to describe how sales to the United Arab Emirates would be a “dangerous precedent,” but he is clearly talking only about Israeli interests as the United States is in no way threatened by such a move. He concludes that “Israel must express its strenuous objection to the release of the F-35 to any and all Gulf and Arab countries.”
In an earlier article, Arad complained about Arab states being sold sophisticated air defenses, presumably because that would make it more difficult for Israel to bomb them. Why an American publication should provide a pulpit to an Israeli who is promoting a narrowly construed Israeli interest that differs significantly from the actual interests of the United States is not completely clear. The site’s readers apparently agreed with that observation in that most of the comments were highly critical both of Arad and of Israel. Someone should remind the colonel that America’s three major military concentrations in the Middle East – five bases in Kuwait, Al-Udeid Airbase in Qatar, and the Fifth-Fleet home base and Naval Central Command in Bahrain – are all in Arab countries that have accommodated Washington in ways that Israel never has. To place them on a list of countries that are somehow always suspect just because Israel perceives nearly all Muslims as enemies, is not in America’s own interest, but this has been the unfortunate pattern in the lopsided relationship prevailing between Washington and Tel Aviv.
The infiltration by little Israel of key sectors of the bureaucracy of a seemingly oblivious giant United States is extraordinary by any measure, but it has been brought about by a highly focused and well-funded powerful domestic lobby that has remarkable access both to the political class and to the media. As Admiral Thomas Moorer, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff once put it, “No American president can stand up to Israel.” He should have added Congress and even the Pentagon to his indictment but what he said is, unfortunately, truer now than it was when he made the comment back in 1997.
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is www.councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is inform@cnionline.org.
We’ve always had semi-secret military bases in Israel. This year we opened one officially:
https://www.stripes.com/news/us-troops-deployed-to-israel-get-a-new-barracks-1.488440
/pgiraldi/fighting-israels-wars/#comment-2095933
If it was not for Israel, America would live largely in peace with the Arab and Muslim world. Israel is to America what Serbia was to Tsarist Russia.
We all know what happened to Tsarist Russia….
Alas the USA took over the role of weapons supplier.
The only actor Israel fears in the Middle East is Hezbollah. The 2006 war was a game changer–Israel failed badly, politically and strategically, and much more importantly its military showed very poorly, which emboldened even the pathetic Hamas to inflict significant casualties when Israel flexed its muscles later in Gaza.
All this “Iran delende est” and Syria chaos has to to do with Hezbollah.
In the end, all Israel has accomplished is to make Hezbollah even more lethal and to humiliate the US and the Saudis in the ineffectiveness against Russia.
Progs against MSM and Trump.
Dude.
You’re like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony.
I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What’s your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?
I guess what I’m asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel.
Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there’s a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You’d be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you’ve probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews.
My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from… BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on…
You’re like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony."
Or, a patriotic man with specialised training and experience, who has the courage to speak out and warn his countrymen about underhanded means being employed to usurp their own sovereignty.
"I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What’s your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?"
Your question has no relevance to what the article covers whatsoever, are you unable to focus?
"I guess what I’m asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel."
Playing the victim card when caught out making mischief is SOP for you and yours.
"Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there’s a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You’d be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you’ve probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews."
Perhaps reading The Unz Review is not for you and you'd be better sticking with The Rockford Files and the other shite that appeals to you.
"My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from… BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on…"
I don't recall the part in the article where Philip Giraldi asks for advice from you or anyone else, and based on the content of your comment, I can't imagine any circumstance where he's likely to. Somehow, his articles consistently attract the highest number of comments of all of the other contributors here, most of which are favourable. I'd say his audience and those who are receptive to his message appears to be growing too, and not without cause.
"... there’s a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state."But who would know? US citizenry is propagandized 24/7 about your "Jewish state".www.codoh.com
>here here goyim look at russian nazi islamist dunham
Whereas you try to derail his excellent synopsis by accusing him of Jew hating, making me think you're just another JIDF, GIYUS, Megaphone or Israeli FM paid hasbara troll, working to keep the truth away from Americans who Israel fears will wake up and realize they don't need Israel's hands in our pockets.
Israel needs the USA to survive, the USA DOES NOT need Israel to survive and that's what really scares disinfo agents like yourself.
http://sharing.thedenverchannel.com/shareknxv/photo/2017/03/29/KNXV%20Anti-semetic%20flyer%20scottsdsale_1490828351898_57541360_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
It is about an international group, that more or less controls the whole western world.
In Germany jews are holy, France has one jewish or jewish loving president after another.
Sarkozy is catholic, yet, when he was elected, Israeli papers were jubilant 'he is from an old Greek jewish dynasty'; he brought France back into NATO.
Hollande is jew.
Macron worked for the French Rothschildt Bank.
The leading members of the Dutch socialist party, PvdA, who lost severely in the last elections, were/ are jews.
The former Dutch finance minister, still leading the Euro group, Dijsselbloem, is said to be a jew.
In the USA CNN, Washpost and NYT are against Trump, no surprise, 80% of the world's media are in jewish hands, Murdoch, Chaim Saban.
Goldman Sachs is the world's leading bank, Draghi, ECB, worked for Goldman.
Soros tries to overthrow the Hungarian government, with help from Juncker, Tusk and Timmermans.
He bought the independent British Guardian, the independence is over.
The Hungarians try to get rid of Soros' Open Society movement, and his university.
Brussels tries to change the Polish government, Poles do not love jews.
Jan T. Gross, ‘Neighbours, The Destruction of the Jewish Community in Jedwabne, Poland, 1941’, 2003, London
As Francois de Wendel said 'Hitler underestimated the power of international jewry'.
Jean-Noël Jeanneney, 'Francois de Wendel en République, L'Argent et le Pouvoir 1914-1940, Paris 1976
De Wendel was friends with the French Rothschildt.
Under Jewish legal procedure, a defendant was permitted all sorts of discretion in defending his case including questioning the motives of those bringing a charge against him. The complete inability of the Jew to accept criticism is manifest in this comment.
There, fixed it for you, ya snivelling troll.
Speaking of broken records, you hasbara spewing, Israhell-loving hebrews wrote the book on it.
You're like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony.
I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What's your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?
I guess what I'm asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel.
Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there's a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You'd be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you've probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews.
My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from... BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on...
“Dude.
You’re like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony.”
Or, a patriotic man with specialised training and experience, who has the courage to speak out and warn his countrymen about underhanded means being employed to usurp their own sovereignty.
“I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What’s your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?”
Your question has no relevance to what the article covers whatsoever, are you unable to focus?
“I guess what I’m asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel.”
Playing the victim card when caught out making mischief is SOP for you and yours.
“Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there’s a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You’d be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you’ve probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews.”
Perhaps reading The Unz Review is not for you and you’d be better sticking with The Rockford Files and the other shite that appeals to you.
“My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from… BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on…”
I don’t recall the part in the article where Philip Giraldi asks for advice from you or anyone else, and based on the content of your comment, I can’t imagine any circumstance where he’s likely to. Somehow, his articles consistently attract the highest number of comments of all of the other contributors here, most of which are favourable. I’d say his audience and those who are receptive to his message appears to be growing too, and not without cause.
Then world knows the root beer of who is against Peace.
You're like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony.
I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What's your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?
I guess what I'm asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel.
Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there's a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You'd be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you've probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews.
My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from... BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on...
What goes on in Israel is of interest to Brits and Americans because their governments created it. Some people had ‘hobbies’ thrust upon them.
You're like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony.
I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What's your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?
I guess what I'm asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel.
Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there's a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You'd be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you've probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews.
My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from... BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on...
Old episodes of the Rockford Files? You can’t be serious. Are you trying to win some sort of Idiot Contest?
You're like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony.
I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What's your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?
I guess what I'm asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel.
Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there's a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You'd be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you've probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews.
My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from... BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on...
Obviously Mr. Giraldi is touching a nerve here. The Israeli influence over the U.S. foreign policy is the single most important issue facing us right now. The more people become aware of this infringement in our national business the sooner we can correct our coarse and begin the process of actually acting in Americas self interest. Our goals and Israeli goals are diabolically different. Keep up the good work Phil. You are providing a valuable service.
You're like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony.
I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What's your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?
I guess what I'm asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel.
Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there's a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You'd be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you've probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews.
My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from... BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on...
said:
“… there’s a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state.”
But who would know?
US citizenry is propagandized 24/7 about your “Jewish state”.
http://www.codoh.com
We all know what happened to Tsarist Russia....
While Israel is a problem in the middle east, the US hegemony is the biggest treat to peace.
You're like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony.
I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What's your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?
I guess what I'm asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel.
Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there's a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You'd be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you've probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews.
My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from... BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on...
Dude, you’re ignorant. Lena Dumpham is a skype.
At some point you’ll come to the realization that there is a reason why Jews have been expelled from 109+ nations.
Before the Jewish invasion, the native Palestinians passed a perfectly tranquil two millennia tending their olive trees, raising their children and minding their own business. Now they are the living symbol of antisemitism and terrorism.
On this side of the pond, we are witnessing a similar transformation of the most philo-semitic people in history — the American people. Most internet forums in the US are now forced to heavily censor their comment section in order to hide the anti-jewish feelings of their readers. Some places are completely shutting down their comment section because of it. To most normal people this would be the canary in the coal mine, warning them to alter their bad behavior to prevent future pain. But the Jewish community does the opposite by doubling down and attempting to shut it all down. If history is a guide, this will not end well for them.
If ever something might prove that the Jews are spoiler and destroyer of their betters, the metamorphoses of the Americans will.
You're like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony.
I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What's your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?
I guess what I'm asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel.
Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there's a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You'd be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you've probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews.
My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from... BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on...
>oy vey goyim stop mentioning israhell what are you an ANTISEMITE?!
>here here goyim look at russian nazi islamist dunham
Quote: How the United States military has become Zombified & we know who’s the Baron Samedi is ??
No lollipop for the correct answer ….
We all know what happened to Tsarist Russia....
Serbian nationals were not ordering Tsar Nicholas II & Serbian nationals were not the Government of Russia ? Never read of a Serbian politician telling ? : Russia , Russia , will do this , do that ?? Don’t worry about Russia , we control Russia & the Russian people know it & they can’t do shit about it ??
It’s going to change because Israel will continue to badly overplay its hand. They are about as subtle as a slap to the face. Keep up the good work Phil!
Already some time ago, when Sarkozy, descendant from a Greek jew family, was president of France, talked to Obama at some congress.
They did not know that they talked near a microphone not switched off.
They complained to each other that Netanyahu was a liar, ‘but’, Obama said to Sarko, ‘you only talk to him occasionally, I every day’.
We all know what happened to Tsarist Russia....
In 1967 De Gaulle was so angry with Israel having caused another war, that he stopped delivering arms to Israel.
Alas the USA took over the role of weapons supplier.
Such is life living under Israeli occupation, where the quisling Congress constantly hands over free money, weapons, and more money, in the form of loans to Israel that are never repaid.
But write your Senator or House member, lamenting about the pitiful state of our infrastructure and they’ll reply that those kind of public work projects would add to the deficit, so they refuse to back any, yet they’ll proudly state how they are a true friend to Israel who would never refuse giving that Apartheid nightmare tons of our tax money while our nation falls apart.
When you control the media, you control the message and that’s what Israel and her trusted American Jews have done; they own damn near all of the MSM and are constantly brainwashing Americans about how great Israel is; how they are our only trusted ally in a dangerous ME–made dangerous by Israel’s constant false flag ops & Palestinian genocide–and that good Christians need to support Israel or face the wrath of a vengeful OT G-d.
Now with American Jews controlling GOOGLE, FAKEBOOK, YOUTUBE & NYT telling Americans they will decide what is fake news, you can be assured that any stories critical of Israel will get dumped into the Memory Hole, while puff pieces written by fawning sycophants will make the front page.
When peacefully protesting Americans get beat up on the streets of our nation’s capitol by the banned JDF terrorist outfit and the cops stand by and do nothing, you know we’re completely under the iron boot heel of Apartheid Israel.
You're like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony.
I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What's your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?
I guess what I'm asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel.
Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there's a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You'd be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you've probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews.
My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from... BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on...
Mr. Giraldi is bravely writing about the most serious threat to America and its economy, which is the corruption of our political system, courts, military and MSM by Apartheid Israel.
Whereas you try to derail his excellent synopsis by accusing him of Jew hating, making me think you’re just another JIDF, GIYUS, Megaphone or Israeli FM paid hasbara troll, working to keep the truth away from Americans who Israel fears will wake up and realize they don’t need Israel’s hands in our pockets.
Israel needs the USA to survive, the USA DOES NOT need Israel to survive and that’s what really scares disinfo agents like yourself.
And reading that, the historically versed Jew smiles and says: Even the most esteemed. and pure in conscience, WASP leader, Oliver Cromwell, knew that to pursue WASP goals with major success, the WASP must go to the Jew and make alliance. And the WASP taking the Jewish loans, the Jewish friendship, would be blessed in his quest to acquire and use the One Ring to Rule Them All. But, that ruling them all requires the original ally as a type of co-ruler.
Everything produces after its own kind. WASP culture, suckled to maturity by a Judaizing heresy and operating from THE all important example of Oliver Cromwell allying with Jews as an indispensable part of the Anglo-Saxon Puritan war to exterminate Christendom in the British Isles, destroys white Christian cultures in alliance with Jews.
American foreign policy in the Middle East is a given from the starting point of WASP culture.
You're like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony.
I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What's your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?
I guess what I'm asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel.
Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there's a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You'd be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you've probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews.
My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from... BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on...
Hey Rabbi, watcha doin’?
Off the map. First Tel Aviv, then DC.
New York & Hollywood
You're like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony.
I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What's your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?
I guess what I'm asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel.
Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there's a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You'd be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you've probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews.
My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from... BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on...
It is not about Israel.
It is about an international group, that more or less controls the whole western world.
In Germany jews are holy, France has one jewish or jewish loving president after another.
Sarkozy is catholic, yet, when he was elected, Israeli papers were jubilant ‘he is from an old Greek jewish dynasty’; he brought France back into NATO.
Hollande is jew.
Macron worked for the French Rothschildt Bank.
The leading members of the Dutch socialist party, PvdA, who lost severely in the last elections, were/ are jews.
The former Dutch finance minister, still leading the Euro group, Dijsselbloem, is said to be a jew.
In the USA CNN, Washpost and NYT are against Trump, no surprise, 80% of the world’s media are in jewish hands, Murdoch, Chaim Saban.
Goldman Sachs is the world’s leading bank, Draghi, ECB, worked for Goldman.
Soros tries to overthrow the Hungarian government, with help from Juncker, Tusk and Timmermans.
He bought the independent British Guardian, the independence is over.
The Hungarians try to get rid of Soros’ Open Society movement, and his university.
Brussels tries to change the Polish government, Poles do not love jews.
Jan T. Gross, ‘Neighbours, The Destruction of the Jewish Community in Jedwabne, Poland, 1941’, 2003, London
As Francois de Wendel said ‘Hitler underestimated the power of international jewry’.
Jean-Noël Jeanneney, ‘Francois de Wendel en République, L’Argent et le Pouvoir 1914-1940, Paris 1976
De Wendel was friends with the French Rothschildt.
I used to be an ardent Zionist and even traveled to Thurmont, Maryland in 2000 to protest the Camp David summit (along w/ bus loads of Orthodox Jews and Russian Jew atheists from NY) between Barak and Arafat. Later in the 2000’s my Zionist beliefs started to change after working with a kind, older Druze man from Lebanon who challenged (educated) me and spurred me on to do much reading and research on Jewish history, Israel and the Middle East. Long story short, my views since then have been close to Phil Giraldi’s, and on bad days closer to those of Brother Nathanael and Bobby Fischer.
The only hope for peace is through the Prince of Peace (which, btw, is the position taken by Fischer at the end game of his life).
Pax Christi,
Daniel
Not DC
New York & Hollywood
Whereas you try to derail his excellent synopsis by accusing him of Jew hating, making me think you're just another JIDF, GIYUS, Megaphone or Israeli FM paid hasbara troll, working to keep the truth away from Americans who Israel fears will wake up and realize they don't need Israel's hands in our pockets.
Israel needs the USA to survive, the USA DOES NOT need Israel to survive and that's what really scares disinfo agents like yourself.
“Israel needs the USA to survive, the USA DOES NOT need Israel to survive and that’s what really scares disinfo agents like yourself.”
And reading that, the historically versed Jew smiles and says: Even the most esteemed. and pure in conscience, WASP leader, Oliver Cromwell, knew that to pursue WASP goals with major success, the WASP must go to the Jew and make alliance. And the WASP taking the Jewish loans, the Jewish friendship, would be blessed in his quest to acquire and use the One Ring to Rule Them All. But, that ruling them all requires the original ally as a type of co-ruler.
Everything produces after its own kind. WASP culture, suckled to maturity by a Judaizing heresy and operating from THE all important example of Oliver Cromwell allying with Jews as an indispensable part of the Anglo-Saxon Puritan war to exterminate Christendom in the British Isles, destroys white Christian cultures in alliance with Jews.
American foreign policy in the Middle East is a given from the starting point of WASP culture.
The world is now witnessing one of humanity’s darkest chapters, not soon to be forgotten or possibly ever forgiven. Untold wanton death and heartless destruction, being perpetrated both deceitfully and covertly by probably the most privileged ethnic group of people on this planet.
As they redefine human genocide and holocaust, Rothschild Zionist Israel’s unusual cruelty and cowardice, will be its ultimate demise. It’s only a matter of time.
No respect, for the self-serving trust-fund nation.
"Agree" button already used.
The only disproportional take over in the history ,of the very few to the very many, will be found in the Hernando Cortez take over of the Aztec and the Francisco Pizarro take over of the Incas.
Even them find more resistance and reaction from the people.
At least the indios knew that a take over was taking place.
Ryan Dawson and cute Hijabi talks about the middle east and Lebanon.
You're like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony.
I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What's your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?
I guess what I'm asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel.
Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there's a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You'd be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you've probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews.
My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from... BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on...
This guy is the ultimate JIDF shill.
Under Jewish legal procedure, a defendant was permitted all sorts of discretion in defending his case including questioning the motives of those bringing a charge against him. The complete inability of the Jew to accept criticism is manifest in this comment.
Vive la Palestine !
https://www.stripes.com/news/us-troops-deployed-to-israel-get-a-new-barracks-1.488440
Heh, even in the 70s when pilots would break an airplane flying with their heads so high in the sky, they’d fly us to Israel fairly close to the Med with parts and tools into these obscure little strips in the middle of nowhere to make repairs so said airplane could make it back to the ship. Back then, now too, probably, they had strips all over that aren’t even actual “bases”, just a place to set down in case you broke your plane. Hey, dry land is dry land, even if it is all sand, so went our little joke. IAF guys treated us pretty well. They’re hard drinkers and chargers. They have their right to survival and existence and the rest. But don’t come here and design laws to squash my First Amendment, corrupt my politicians into voting for them and tell me I can’t raise hell about Israeli depravity here in the States. Enough already. Might not hurt to trim up some of the unknown billions handed over, too. An honest accounting would be nice.
Punish Israel for corrupting our politicians and media?
Punish Israel for taking advantage of our corrupt politicians and media?
Before the Jewish invasion, the native Palestinians passed a perfectly tranquil two millennia tending their olive trees, raising their children and minding their own business. Now they are the living symbol of antisemitism and terrorism.
On this side of the pond, we are witnessing a similar transformation of the most philo-semitic people in history -- the American people. Most internet forums in the US are now forced to heavily censor their comment section in order to hide the anti-jewish feelings of their readers. Some places are completely shutting down their comment section because of it. To most normal people this would be the canary in the coal mine, warning them to alter their bad behavior to prevent future pain. But the Jewish community does the opposite by doubling down and attempting to shut it all down. If history is a guide, this will not end well for them.
If ever something might prove that the Jews are spoiler and destroyer of their betters, the metamorphoses of the Americans will.
“Before the Jewish invasion, the native Palestinians passed a perfectly tranquil two millennia tending their olive trees, raising their children and minding their own business. ”
They didn’t notice any mad medieval crusaders in suits of clunking iron?
At least one Plantagenet was crowned King of Jerusalem?
(I’m sure someone will correct me if that last detail is incorrect, hence q mark)
Or do you mean the invasion of 1025BC?
It was the Muslims who initially invaded and seized the Christian Holy Land, hence the resultant Crusades.
There you go, now you know.
The inability of a diverse population to form themselves into a viable nation state is trotted out as a virtue and as some sort of lame defense when they are buffeted by the actions of actual nation states. There was very little, if any, hand-wringing over the fate of “the Palestinians” when they were under the thumb of the Ottomans. Just like the sound of crickets was deafening when Egypt was running the “open-air” prison in Gaza.
We all know what happened to Tsarist Russia....
BS. Israel has been fighting for its life since the beginning. You can’t have peace with people that have sworn to destroy you. It’s just that simple.
Since they now have at least SIX German subs carrying Tomahawk cruise missiles--given to them by a craven Congress--they probably can also nuke most of the East and West Coast if they decide us Goyim are getting too uppity.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
no name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com
You're like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony.
I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What's your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?
I guess what I'm asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel.
Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there's a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You'd be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you've probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews.
My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from... BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on...
Who’s hostile and projecting? Hahahaha!
So many distractions to choose from…
There, fixed it for you, ya snivelling troll.
True, and also because “we” fund the scumbags, and because “our” relationship with the scum has corrupted “us” to the max, and because “our” relationship with that pack of criminals is screwing us prols, peasants and piss ants with no relief in sight. I could go on…
Russiagate is still spooking the spooks! Mr Giraldi’s argument is absurd. According to him, if a burglar breaks into your house and you aren’t strong enough to resist him, you are then barred from resisting a later burglar whom you are strong enough to resist merely because you were unable to resist the first burglar! He’s simply trying to divert attention away from Putin. That, of course, is in itself good news. If Putin’s American supporters feel the need to create a diversion, that means that Russiagate is getting dangerous.
This is for you and your ziocon friends: http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-28/obama-appointed-federal-inspector-threatened-clinton-campaign-over-email-investigati"As one of a handful of people who reviewed the 22 Top Secret Clinton emails deemed too classified to ever see the light of day, McCullough says “There was a very good reason to withhold those emails … there would have been harm to national security,” adding “sources and methods, lives and operations” could be put at risk. According to Fox, some of those email exchanges were considered Special Access Privelage (SAP), or “above top secret.” A good example in non-classified terms [“above top secret"] would be the locations and operations of our intelligence operatives around the globe, or our missile silo locations. SAP is granted on a need to know basis, and Hillary did not have any need to know any of the programs on her server. All I can tell you about the SAPs is that Hillary had them, and she did not have proper authority to have any of them. They were leaked to her by someone, and she did sell them to overseas donors. Possessing them alone makes her guilty of treason.""As the Clinton campaign geared up for the 2016 election, WikiLeaks documents reveal that Hillary’s inner circle was already starting to spin the investigation... In response to the Inspector General’s pushback, seven senior Democrats sent a letter to McCullough and his counterpart at the State Department, raising concerns over the impartiality of the Clinton email investigation. McCullough, however, was not arriving at any conclusions himself – he was simply passing along the findings of individual government agencies on appropriate classifications assigned to the emails.
McCullough described one confrontation with Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office just six weeks before the election... As Election Day approached, McCullough said the threats went further, singling out him and another senior government investigator on the email case.... one Clinton campaign official threatening that he and another government investigator would be immediately fired under a Hillary Clinton presidency."Again, where is the investigation of Seth Rich murder?
Which is why the rest of the world can’t have peace with Israel.
As they redefine human genocide and holocaust, Rothschild Zionist Israel's unusual cruelty and cowardice, will be its ultimate demise. It's only a matter of time.
No respect, for the self-serving trust-fund nation.
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/6b/bb/f5/6bbbf595b412bd21c05318a01556880b.jpg
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CTUlReZUEAA6Uo6.jpg
Fab comment.
“Agree” button already used.
Israel controls every facet of the U.S. gov and this was proven by the coverup of the attack on the USS LIBERTY and Israels attack on the WORLD TRADE CENTER on 911, which provided the excuse to have the U.S. attack and destroy Afghanistan and Iraq and Libya and Syria , all for the benefit of Zionist Israel.
Zionism is a satanic cult that wants to rule the world and if anyone wants to see the proof, read THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION.
You're like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony.
I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What's your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?
I guess what I'm asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel.
Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there's a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You'd be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you've probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews.
My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from... BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on...
These are more worthy than Israel as adversaries? Seriously your’s is a throwaway comment. If the mainstream media including Fox News would do its job then Phil’s articles might seem a little boring. They are in fact pretty riveting.
Such is public life in a subservient jooie colony: Rand Paul was attacked by the jooies and their useful cuckservative idiots for not clapping with enough enthusiasm during forty degrading standing O’s for the visiting Izzy PM (formerly a sleazy Philly furniture salesman). Americans in general, and the zio-chrissie zombie worshippers in particular, just can’t grovel enough to satisfy their jooie masters…….
The Ottomans were pretty laissez-faire, to the extent of neglect at times, but I get your point. The medieval Crusaders were not mad, except possibly Frederick II who was mad on power but did little crusading. And of course the (probably majority) Christian populace didn’t object much. This is probably a good time to dust off this quote from ibn Jubayr:
“Israeli influence?” No, “Israeli total control.”
Oh, get over it. Being a sucker for the playing of the victim card has been passé for some time now.
Even some of the ‘”founders” saw through the type of scam; why can’t you?
Here’s another “teaser” for ya. Can you think of another, perhaps the Mother, of Abuses of Grief?
Hint: “The” H________.
It’s time for ‘Merkins to wake up, no?
H/T: Hank Rearden on the Adams letter.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merkin
Then maybe Israel should stop threatening to wipe Iran and Syria off the map; stop threatening to nuke European capitols–the SAMSON Option–if they don’t get their way, sort of a nuclear hissy fit and stop threatening Americans with the loss of the beloved Free Speech, which is what the anti-BDS bill in Congress does.
Since they now have at least SIX German subs carrying Tomahawk cruise missiles–given to them by a craven Congress–they probably can also nuke most of the East and West Coast if they decide us Goyim are getting too uppity.
‘Isruel’ has been fighting for it’s life because it is the most artificial of countries born by the power of Zion and it’s ‘banksters’. It has stolen and ethnic cleansed that land over the last century and even then the Arabs have agreed, if grudgingly, to accept a ‘two state’ solution to which the Zionists have said no. A pox on them.
You’re like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony."
Or, a patriotic man with specialised training and experience, who has the courage to speak out and warn his countrymen about underhanded means being employed to usurp their own sovereignty.
"I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What’s your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?"
Your question has no relevance to what the article covers whatsoever, are you unable to focus?
"I guess what I’m asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel."
Playing the victim card when caught out making mischief is SOP for you and yours.
"Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there’s a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You’d be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you’ve probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews."
Perhaps reading The Unz Review is not for you and you'd be better sticking with The Rockford Files and the other shite that appeals to you.
"My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from… BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on…"
I don't recall the part in the article where Philip Giraldi asks for advice from you or anyone else, and based on the content of your comment, I can't imagine any circumstance where he's likely to. Somehow, his articles consistently attract the highest number of comments of all of the other contributors here, most of which are favourable. I'd say his audience and those who are receptive to his message appears to be growing too, and not without cause.
Speaking of broken records, you hasbara spewing, Israhell-loving hebrews wrote the book on it.
i remain ever dumbfounded and disturbed by the relentless, assail of US leadership to gut the protections and liberties of US citizens to benefit non-citizens and foreign countries. Whether the policy deals with immigration or foreign policy — the US first —
Despite my own fundamentalist leanings . . . I cannot support a law that targets free expression that a foreign state, any foreign state objects to.
And I am dog gone’d to comprehend a tax supported politician or appointee who does so. Again, the promises in scripture cuts in multiple directions.
If that isnt the most Zionist of spins, ‘They don’t agree with us but they are Zionists’ LOL. If that’s so it’s only so because they’re orderd to by their paid off superiors.
I am listening to the Kaiser Report https://www.rt.com/shows/keiser-report/411153-episode-max-keiser-1155/ as I read this article, it outlines America’s decline in almost every measure, against… well, just about everybody else who they are not supporting a proxy war against.
I am currently on chapter 24 of “The Controversy of Zion” by Douglas Reed; in that context, the disintegration of the U.S.A. is completely in alignment with over 25 centuries of trend, associated with the Levite-Pharisees-Talmundic-Jewish emancipation in Europe and now Zionism: every power which accords ‘privileged status’, or acts as an enforcer of Judaic enslavement is, in turn, destroyed!
Every one!
Read it for yourself: http://www.controversyofzion.info/Controversybook/reeedcontrov.pdf
Also this morning, I read about a think tank in Israel admitting that they are in alliance with ISIS, on top of their alliance with Saudi Arabia (see https://southfront.org/idf-linked-think-tank-admits-israel-isis-are-allies-in-confronting-iran-in-syria/ ).
What do these political entities have in common?
They are extremist, terrorist ideologies.
People who can’t see the extreme hypocrisy embedded in the government (and all non-governmental agencies) with the extreme privilege and exceptionalism extended to jews, counter to the best interests of the plurality of the citizenry are living in a media-enabled dream world, not unlike the one depicted in “The Matrix”.
The entire “Russiaphobe” fiasco, in the light of AIPAC and the ongoing assimilation covered in this, yet another fine article by Phil Girardi, is a pathetic comment on the ‘freedom’ of mind of U.S. citizens.
No matter how this thing goes down, it is NOT going to be good for ‘most’ U.S.(/’western’ societies) citizens.
Recommendation:
Development of a strategy to combat this ‘mind-control’ of our fellow citizens, they are NOT the problem, they are victims, but just the like the aforementioned movie, they can be converted into agency for the tyrants.
There is risk, but there is more risk in doing nothing about it!
Good luck.
Mr. Giraldi,
A couple articles past, and when age 18, I commented how I underwent daily hate Viet Cong-training (in march song) at Fort Polk, La, Basic Training and A.I.T., 1970.
One point of interest is the fact that there was no religious component to the Army’s war- fighting socialization to get soldiers to “want to kill some Charley Cong.”
What deeply troubles me at present is the fact how elite Jewish Zionists have added an incredible religious dimension to military socialization by instilling hatred for “evil” Islamic resistance fighters during of course the W. Bush administration when the “Decider” branded his assigned mission as the “War Against Evil” and in addition a “Crusade.”
(Zigh) Below is linked a stupid non-Fake News “take” from Lt. William Boykin on a “religious” matter which pissed me off.
http://articles.latimes.com/2003/oct/16/nation/na-general16
What do U.S. troops sing now during military training? I can only imagine, “I want to kill “raghead.” Despite prevailing Zio military P.C. standards, matters might be worse, for example, “I want to kill some sand niggers.”
Lastly, as a vet who too Geneva Convention oath, I went off the deep end when learning about stuff like “our” troops taking target practice at the Koran and kicking down mosque doors. (Zigh) The Abu Ghraib shameful torture of “Non-Combatant” Iraqi prisoners convinced me that America’s military is Zionized.
(Zigh) But tell me, what major U.S. institution is not stilted toward Zionist indoctrination?
Thank you!
I was heartned to hear way back when, right after 911, when I was talking to a young WTC cop about the attacks and he said to me in a cool almost detached but critical manner, ‘the Mossad did it’.
So there’s hope yet!
You're like a broken record. Or a singer who knows only one song. A regular one-trick pony.
I wonder: Do you watch movies? Do you like women? Follow any sports? What's your take on the Republican tax plan? Got any hobbies?
I guess what I'm asking is whether you have any interests other than bashing Israel.
Because there are other things out there, you know. In fact, there's a whole world out there. Full of things other than the Jewish state. You'd be surprised. Some weird shit, some really cool stuff. Like old episodes of the Rockford Files. Or Swedish psychedelic rock. And a lot of Jew-y stuff you've probably been avoiding because, you know, it involves not hating Jews.
My advice is to widen your horizons. Maybe project your hostility toward a more worthy target. So many to choose from... BLM, Russia, the Saudis, Antifa, Islam, Lena Dunham, neo-Nazis, I could go on and on...
I responded to the wrong poster previously. Here is my response to this zionist troll called Hairway to Steven: (I don’t have the option of deleting my original response to the wrong poster as far as I can see.)
Speaking of broken records, you hasbara spewing, Israhell-loving hebrews wrote the book on it.
I have had similar discussions with Muslims who think there should be laws that prevent criticism of anyone’s religious beliefs.
My response was to rebut the idea.
Speaking of training, there is little doubt in my mind that the Arab Palestinians are allowed to exist at all is to serve as a laboratory for sadistic crowd “management” and to keep the Israeli prols and peasants frightened out of whatever wits they may have and thus dependent on the moneyed mafiosi for “protection.”
Thanks to PG for another fine article.
Speaking of Israeli infiltration of the US military, this is still a classic.
Hey Michael Kenny,
This is for you and your ziocon friends: http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-28/obama-appointed-federal-inspector-threatened-clinton-campaign-over-email-investigati
“As one of a handful of people who reviewed the 22 Top Secret Clinton emails deemed too classified to ever see the light of day, McCullough says “There was a very good reason to withhold those emails … there would have been harm to national security,” adding “sources and methods, lives and operations” could be put at risk. According to Fox, some of those email exchanges were considered Special Access Privelage (SAP), or “above top secret.”
A good example in non-classified terms [“above top secret"] would be the locations and operations of our intelligence operatives around the globe, or our missile silo locations. SAP is granted on a need to know basis, and Hillary did not have any need to know any of the programs on her server. All I can tell you about the SAPs is that Hillary had them, and she did not have proper authority to have any of them. They were leaked to her by someone, and she did sell them to overseas donors. Possessing them alone makes her guilty of treason.”
“As the Clinton campaign geared up for the 2016 election, WikiLeaks documents reveal that Hillary’s inner circle was already starting to spin the investigation… In response to the Inspector General’s pushback, seven senior Democrats sent a letter to McCullough and his counterpart at the State Department, raising concerns over the impartiality of the Clinton email investigation. McCullough, however, was not arriving at any conclusions himself – he was simply passing along the findings of individual government agencies on appropriate classifications assigned to the emails.
McCullough described one confrontation with Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office just six weeks before the election… As Election Day approached, McCullough said the threats went further, singling out him and another senior government investigator on the email case…. one Clinton campaign official threatening that he and another government investigator would be immediately fired under a Hillary Clinton presidency.”
Again, where is the investigation of Seth Rich murder?
Muchas gracias for all the many thoughtful and tightly reasoned responses to my post in which I wondered aloud why the esteemed Mr. Giraldi can only seem to write about Israel and Jews. My advice to him to broaden his horizons a tad was, uhm, not particularly well received among his faithful readers.
I dunno. Jew obsession is just the weirdest thing. So what if they control the MSM and Hollywood? Big deal. Small price to pay for their contributions to science, tech, medicine, irony, and comedy.
I never have to worry about Jews mugging me, telling me to check my Gentile privilege, trying to guilt me into paying reparations, mutilating the English language, clogging up the prisons, or pulling down the mean on test scores. That’s because they’re fine, upstanding citizens, of nearly East Asian quality.
If you’re a taxpayer, you’ve been mugged.
If you’re a citizen of the US, you’ve been duped and mugged by the Federal Reserve and the US government and a number of corporate banking cartels.
If you don’t believe it, read the article again along with some of the comments.
Who are you to choose his topics for him? Why NOT write about Israel? ???
As to your doofus comment about tightly reasoned arguments, how about holding yourself to the same standards, in which case you’d be worthy of tightly reasoned responses.
Here’s my advice.: Take a hike. We don’t need jokers like you here.
It is Israel’s patronizing manner in which “business” is conducted in the US which is, and I am Russian, utterly infuriating. Arrogance is a defining feature of Ziocons. But, again, I have to clarify–while despicable and revolting Israel’s activity is in the US, a huge share of “thanks” should go to “Old Testament” Christian Zionist WASPies who played a crucial role in getting situation to where it is today–with the US effectively losing its international subjectivity. To put it in a few words–it is really bad.
This from a commenter who endlessly repeats, " I am a big thinker, all of you are little thinkers."
LOL
Your lesson for the day:
It was the Muslims who initially invaded and seized the Christian Holy Land, hence the resultant Crusades.
There you go, now you know.
Before the Jewish invasion, the native Palestinians passed a perfectly tranquil two millennia tending their olive trees, raising their children and minding their own business. Now they are the living symbol of antisemitism and terrorism.
On this side of the pond, we are witnessing a similar transformation of the most philo-semitic people in history -- the American people. Most internet forums in the US are now forced to heavily censor their comment section in order to hide the anti-jewish feelings of their readers. Some places are completely shutting down their comment section because of it. To most normal people this would be the canary in the coal mine, warning them to alter their bad behavior to prevent future pain. But the Jewish community does the opposite by doubling down and attempting to shut it all down. If history is a guide, this will not end well for them.
If ever something might prove that the Jews are spoiler and destroyer of their betters, the metamorphoses of the Americans will.
Someone made a list with 359 occurrences:
https://imgur.com/a/dbV2A
In any case, we’re talking about a 100-time divorcee who can’t stop complaining about his exes (who, somehow, all ended up robbed and abused in the process). A divorcee who’s also infamous for holding a grudge over his victimhood.
‘Israel’ got it’s final push from the fake & impossible ’6,000,000 Jews & gas chambers’, aka: The Big Lie.
“That shitty little country” is founded on lies and is now having trouble managing them.
The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
no name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com
Even some of the '"founders" saw through the type of scam; why can't you? Here's another "teaser" for ya. Can you think of another, perhaps the Mother, of Abuses of Grief?
Hint: "The" H________.
It's time for 'Merkins to wake up, no?
H/T: Hank Rearden on the Adams letter.
What do Merkins do when they wake up?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merkin
Arrogance is a defining feature
This from a commenter who endlessly repeats, ” I am a big thinker, all of you are little thinkers.”
LOL