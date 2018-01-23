Destroying Syria

The Donald Trump administration is planning to install a 30,000 strong armed “security force” in northern Syria along the borders with Turkey and Iraq. This presumably will tie together and support the remaining rag-tags of allegedly pro-democracy rebels and will fit in with existing and proposed U.S. bases. The maneuver is part of a broader plan to restructure Syria to suit the usual crop of neocon geniuses in Washington that have slithered their way back into the White House and National Security Council, to include renewed demands that the country’s President Bashar al-Assad “must go,” reiterated by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last Wednesday. He said “But let us be clear: The United States will maintain a military presence in Syria, focused on ensuring ISIS cannot re-emerge.” Tillerson also claimed that remaining in Syria would prevent Iran from “reinforcing” its position inside Syria and would enable the eventual ouster of al-Assad, but he has also denied that Washington was creating a border force at all, yet another indication of the dysfunction in the White House.
A plan pulled together in Washington by people who should know better but seemingly don’t is hardly a blueprint for success, particularly as there is no path to anything approximating “victory” and no exit strategy. The Syrians have not been asked if they approve of an arrangement that will be put in place in their sovereign territory and the Turks have already bombed targets and sent troops and allied militias into the Afrin region, also a U.S. supported Kurdish enclave on the border. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has indicated clearly that Ankara will disrupt any U.S. devised border arrangement. From the Turkish point of view the border security force, which reportedly will largely consist of Kurdish militiamen, will inevitably work in cooperation with the Kurdish terrorist group PKK which is active on the Turkish side of the border, in seeking to create an autonomous Kurdish state, which Turkey reasonably enough regards as an existential threat.
And then there is one other little complication, which is that the United States presence in Syria is completely illegal both under international law and under the U.S. government’s War Powers Act. Syria is a sovereign state with a recognized government and there is no U.N. or Congressional mandate that permits Washington to station its soldiers, Marines and airmen within the country’s borders. The argument that the recent Authorizations to Use Military Force (AUMF) permitted the activity because groups linked to al-Qaeda were active there and the local government was unable to expel them is only thinly credible as the U.S. has also attacked Syrian Army forces and the militiamen linked to Syria’s ally Iran. That constitutes a war crime.
Trump can under the War Powers Act take military action to counter an imminent threat, which was never the case from Syria in any event, but after 60 days he has to cease or desist or go to Congress for authorization up to and possibly including a declaration of war. The military offensive against Syria began under President Barack Obama and it is far beyond that two-month window already, so egregiously in violation that some Congressmen are actually beginning to take notice. Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia has demanded that no military initiatives in Syria be undertaken without a Senate vote. He said on Thursday that“I am deeply alarmed that yet again, the Trump administration continues to raise the risk of unnecessary war, disconnected from any firm policy objectives and core national security interests. To be clear, neither the 2001 or 2002 AUMFs provide authority to target Assad or Iranian proxies in Syria, and it is unacceptable for this action to be taken absent a vote and approval of Congress.”
The animus against Syria runs deep, to include questionable claims from generally hostile sources that al-Assad has deliberately massacred hundreds of thousands of his own people as well as dubious assertations about the use of chemical weapons that led to a U.S. cruise missile attack on a Syrian airbase in Shayrat. A perfect example of how brain dead the western media is over the issue was provided by last week’s article by David Brunnstrom of Reuters on the Tillerson speech, where he wrote “U.S. forces in Syria have already faced direct threats from Syrian and Iranian-backed forces, leading to the shoot-down of Iranian drones and a Syrian jet last year, as well as to tensions with Russia.” The uninformed reader would assume that Americans were the victims of an attack and aggression by Moscow whereas the reality is quite different. Iran and Russia are allies of the legitimate Syrian government that are in the country by invitation to help in its fight against groups that everyone acknowledges to be terrorists. The United States is there illegally and is as often as not using its proxies to fight the Syrian Army.
Syria-phobia goes back to the George W. Bush Administration in December 2003, when Congress passed the Syria Accountability Act, House Resolution 1828. Syria at that time was already in the cross-hairs of two principal American so-called allies in the region, Israel and Saudi Arabia. Both were actively working to destabilize the regime, though for different reasons. The Saudis were fearful of Iranian influence over Damascus but also had a religious agenda in that the secular Syrian regime was protective of religious minorities and was itself an offshoot of Shi’a Islam referred to as Alawites. The Saudis considered them to be heretics.
The Israelis for their part were enamored of the Yinon Plan of 1982 and the Clean Break proposals made in 1996 by a team of Jewish American neocons. Their intention was to transform most of Israel’s neighboring Arab states into warring tribes and ethnicities so they would no longer be a threat. Israeli leaders have stated openly that they would prefer continued chaos in Syria, which remains a prime target. Israel is, in fact, currently bombing Syrian Army positions, most recently near Damascus, while also supporting the ISIS and al-Nusra Front remnants.
The Syrian Accountability Act does indeed read at times like the completely bogus indictment of Saddam Hussein that had led to the invasion of Iraq earlier in 2003. It cites development of weapons of mass destruction and missiles, but its main focus is related to the alleged support of terrorist groups by Damascus. It “Declares the sense of Congress that the Government of Syria should immediately and unconditionally halt support for terrorism, permanently and openly declare its total renunciation of all forms of terrorism, and close all terrorist offices and facilities in Syria, including the offices of Hamas, Hizballah, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command.”
One might note that the groups cited by name are not identified as being a threat to the United States. Rather, they are organizations hostile to Israel, which suggests that the motivation for the bill was the usual dominant pro-Israeli sentiment in Congress. The bill’s sponsor was Eliot Engel of New York, a passionately pro-Israeli legislator.
Be that as it may, the drive to “get” Syria has remained a constant in American Foreign Policy to this day. When the U.S. still had an Embassy in Damascus, in December 2010 President Barack Obama maladroitly sent as Ambassador Robert Ford. Ford actively supported the large demonstrations by anti-regime Syrians inspired by the Arab Spring who were opposed to the al-Assad government and he might even have openly advocated an armed uprising, a bizarre interpretation of what Ambassadors are supposed to do in a foreign country. He once stated absurdly that if the U.S. had armed opponents of the regime, al-Qaeda groups would have been “unable to compete.” Ford was recalled a year later, after being pelted by tomatoes and eggs, over concerns that his remaining in country might not be safe, but the damage had been done and normal diplomatic relations between Damascus and Washington have never been restored.
The desire to bring about regime change in Damascus gathered considerable steam in 2011. Harsh government efforts to repress the demonstrations that did take place inevitably led to violence in both directions and the United States, Saudis and the Gulf States subsequently began to arm the rebels and support the formation of the Free Syrian Army, which Washington assured the American public consisted of only good people who wanted democracy and fundamental rights. To no one’s surprise many of the fledgling democrats accepted U.S. training and weapons before defecting to the al-Qaeda affiliate al-Nusra Front or to ISIS.
Currently, the reconstruction of Syria is proceeding. The Syrian Arab Army is wiping out the last few enclaves controlled by ISIS in Idlib Province and the so-called Syrian Civil War will soon be over but for the mopping up. Many internal refugees have returned to their homes after the government reasserted control and also thousands who fled overseas have reportedly come back. Note that they are returning to areas where the al-Assad government is firmly in charge, perhaps suggesting that, while there were legitimate grievances among the Syrian people, the propaganda insisting that most Syrians were opposed to the regime was grossly overstated. There is considerable evidence that Bashar al-Assad is actually supported by a large majority of the Syrian people, even among those who would welcome more democracy, because they know the alternative to him is chaos.
One would like to think that Syria might again be Syria but Washington is baying for blood and clearly would like to see a solution that involves a fragmentation of the state enabling containment and rollback of Iranian influence there while also satisfying both its clients Israel and the Saudis as well as creating a possible mini-state for the Kurds. The destruction of Syria and the Syrian people will just be regarded as collateral damage while building a new Middle East. Hopefully the Syrians, backed by Iran, Russia and China will prevent that from happening and as the U.S. did not directly engage in much of the hard fighting that destroyed ISIS, it thankfully has little leverage over what comes next.
Whether it is the Riyadh or Tel Aviv leading Washington by the nose is somehow irrelevant as the blame for what is taking place is squarely on the White House. The United States has no coherent policy, nor any actual national interest in remaining in Syria, but the strange political alignments that appear to be playing out in and around the Oval Office have generated a desire to destroy a country and people that in no way threaten the U.S. Someone should remind the president that similar scenarios did not turn out very well in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya. No one should expect that Syria will be any different.
The founders left out an important penalty from the constitution: should congress fail to enforce the War Powers Act or any other duties that they are entrusted with, it should be dissolved and a new congress elected excluding any incumbents from being re-elected.
Given that, it salience in today's foreign policy is all but forgotten. It is preceded by the Constitutional authority over the military (and its use).
/pgiraldi/destroying-syria/#comment-2172273
It is not Washington who hates Bashar.
It is stupid Jews like anon, and LK here who hate Bashar.
For me this is very simple. We have no standing to occupy Syria, regardless of the AUMF. Syria has not attacked the US has no intention of attacking the US, is not threat to the US. Our strategic aims of shorting Syria because they are an ally of Iran has no more teeth than sending our troops to occupy another’s sovereign territory minus their permission.
There are concerns about Iran, but nothing as yet to justify our presence in Syria. There are plenty of checks that don’t require we violate another’s sovereignty. The most obvious of which is supporting the states in the region we refer to as friends — and we can support them without supporting their own violations of state sovereignty.
Whether Pres Assaad is supported by ten or ten million is an issue for Syrians to figure out and manage.
Any "concerns" beyond that are bulls!t, straight from the premier sh!tholes of the world, Israel and its butt-boy, the USA.
The WPA was an invention of to curb any attempt by Pres Nixon to support S. Vietnam’s victory in establishing their own country.
Given that, it salience in today’s foreign policy is all but forgotten. It is preceded by the Constitutional authority over the military (and its use).
This would preclude any aid to Israel.
Maybe because he has an attractive wife?
(This is only a half serious comment, but I think there is some truth here…)
(I used to oppose Assad, but now I think he is doing a reasonable job of playing the hand he was dealt. He is not the best of men, but most of us aren’t.)
If this were anyone other than Giraldi asking, I might be tempted to explain how things work in Washington
Washington does not hate Assad
What Washington does not want, is that countries become independent from Washington, that is all.
Here is Washington ‘diplomacy’ in a nutshell
1. Tell countries what to do (in the interest of Washington)
2. If 1. fails, send diplomats to countries and tell them what they should do (in the interest of Washington)
3. If 2. fails, impose economic sanctions to countries, for as long as they do not behave in the interest of Washington
4. If 3. fails, start a color revolution in the country: hire some busloads full with ‘protesters’ that shout ‘Leader out’, televise it, seduce the police of the country to agression to the protestors, or air it as if the police was agressive to peaceful protestors.
5. If 4. fails, send in the military
The reason why Washington does this is explained in a 2 minute film of John Perkins.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XWlkIfNMCCI
Specific to why Washington does this to Syria is oil and gas (e.g. Google ‘Pipelinestan’ for more info), and not because Washington hates Assad.
Didn’t spooks like Giraldi work to install Bashar’s daddy and Saddam Hussein?
Are we incompetent or it is intentional?
Either way it has empowered the Shia Crescent and today Iran is at the doorsteps of ISISRael. Netanyahu had visited Putin bunch of times in the last year or more of Obama’s Presidency. He care less for Putin now and seems very happy full of confidence. There is always calm before the storm.
Think Peace – Paul!
Think Peace - Paul!
If you’re going by pure numbers, Assad has killed FAR more people than ISIS/Al Qaeda combined. He just does it the “boring, old fashioned” way. That would be indiscriminately bombing and shelling cities.
ISIS just gets more press because, while they kill less, they make fairly high production, HD videos of beheadings and people being set on fire coupled with threats to attack the West. Meanwhile, that same day, Assad could’ve killed dozens more via barrel bombs or indiscriminate artillery.
Also, in Saydnaya prison, 13,000 people have been hanged or tortured to death (estimates of 50 being hanged every day at one point), and 18,000 have starved to death (there’s photographic proof). Keep in mind, this is just one prison. There are tens, if not hundreds of thousands missing in Syria still. Reports from Assad prisons are horrific, 80 people crammed into cells meant for five, widespread rape, little food etc.
No, I’m not supporting regime change. I realize brutal dictators like Assad in the Middle East are sometimes all that can keep minorities like Christians or Alawites from being slaughtered. That being said, we shouldn’t whitewash Assad and paint him as some benevolent person. He’s a very wicked man who is fighting against equally wicked men.
Stop pretending that everyone Assad’s regime has tortured, starved or bombed to death is some hardcore ISIS/Al Qaeda beheader, because that’s just not true. I don’t have much sympathy for either side in this war, because both have committed horrible atrocities. If I had to pick, I would pick the secular dictator who would protect religious minorities and not require every woman to wear a bag over her head.
Oh' --- I see Hasbara Central propaganda. Syria was a stable country under Assad. Jew controlled media pumped up the kill numbers.
Within mere months Assad had the support of the Syrian people against the Saudi Wahhabist ISIS types. He has survived 5 years because of that support.
Peace not democracy, is the immediate goal in Syria and all those countries. That can never happen with Zionist Israel pulling Washington’s strings. The enemy of ME peace is the US Javanka cabal.
Think Peace --- Art
Either way it has empowered the Shia Crescent and today Iran is at the doorsteps of ISISRael. Netanyahu had visited Putin bunch of times in the last year or more of Obama's Presidency. He care less for Putin now and seems very happy full of confidence. There is always calm before the storm.
Think Peace - Paul!
With VP Pence threatening both Egypt and Jordan, pretty soon they will join the Shia Crescent and it will then become the Islamic Crescent. Good times are ahead for Muslims.
Think Peace – Paul!
It doesn’t matter if US presence in Syria is illegal or not. Congress? Constitution? Elections? What’s that? Standard-issue politics don’t work any more. Yes, Bush was right: The Constitution is nothing but a piece of paper. You need the right kind of populace to back it up – and it doesn’t appear to exist any more. Beer, porn, sports and general stupidity are the order of the day.
British and Israel planned Syria regime change
” And then there is one other little complication, which is that the United States presence in Syria is completely illegal both under international law and under the U.S. government’s War Powers Act. ”
Since when was Washington bothered by laws, international, or national ?
Bush jr formulated it quite clearly ‘who is not with us is against us (US)’.
Anyone sees that with Turkey becoming an Islamic state led by a dictator the western, USA/Israel, clash with Muslims is escalating.
Putin does not like Muslims, trouble with them in Russia, but giving away Syria and Iran to the west, for him strategically impossible.
And he most certainly has China as a still silent partner.
So w’re again having an interesting situation, Russian bases, naval and on the ground, in W Syria, USA presence in the north east.
A USA presence detested by Turkey, Kurds claim a third of present Turkey.
What interest the USA has in NE Syria is beyond my comprehension, same as why there must be a regime change in Damascus.
I can see only interests, perceived interests, by Israel, the effort to destabilise the whole region.
Already in 1955 or so a USA diplomat stated in a speech that Israel should behave as a small ME state, not as the headquarters of an international group.
Abba Eban, ‘An Autobiography’, 1977, New York
Who can dissolve the highest authority ?
Looks like the usual crowd has populated the White House, so the US remains a country that needs to be contained. Perhaps Europe is finally tiring of the endless chaos on our borders.
There alas is a EU bureaucrcy, that has opinions.
That this EU in no way represents the European peoples, not even the German, was clear yesterday.
The SPD, Germany's dwindling socialist party, now led by bookbinder Schulz, voted on cooperation with the party still led by physicist Merkel, also a great economist.
The SPD voted for cooperation, something of 300 votes against, and 350 votes for.
Those that voted against did not want another four years Merkel.
Macron, in a fit of honesty, said a few days ago 'that if in France a referendum would be held about the EU, the majority would vote for Frexit'.
It is frightenening how the peoples of Europe become more and more split on anything.
http://politiek.tpo.nl/2018/01/23/you-hate-social-media-because-too-much-extremism-msm-says-so/
Since the federal administration is obviously breaking a rather significant law plus violating the constitution in conducting an invasion of another country not authorised in any way by congress, can it not be sued in court by an American citizen or group of citizens? Does no citizen have the standing to take the issue directly to the Supreme Court? Is no organization with money willing to undertake such an effort? Or does the constitution and the laws drafted under it mean absolutely nothing?
A significant number of readers must be lawyers. What’s the hangup? Only the three co-equal branches of the government can challenge one another, leaving out the citizenry? How is that not despotism, just shared amongst an insider elite? I’d love to see an alliance of Ron Paul and Dennis Kucinich extract a court order against the other two branches to cease and desist on most of these illicit wars of aggression and crimes against humanity. And if they defy the court, then we’ll have us a jolly old constitutional crisis of epic proportions, which many think is badly needed.
Or not?
“Why does Washington hate Bashar al-Assad?”
Because Israel wants him gone.
Why Does Washington Hate Assad ????
I would have thought that was easy to answer, Washington “Hates” anyone who has the termity to stand up to them, and refuse to be bullied to do their bidding.
Any nation that does this, demonstrates to other nations, that Washington is not as tough or fearful as it makes out to be, thus any such nation needs to be taught a lesson, and if that means bombing them back to the stone age, contrary to all the Laws on the planet, tough, so be it.
Of course when Washington then does go ahead and ILLEGALLY wage war on an INNOCENT nation once again, the rest of the World can see with their own eyes what sort of hypocrits the U.S. is and KNOWS that nothing coming out of their mouths is to be believed.
So in effect, the U.S. Government is the victim of it’s own policies.
“Ford actively supported the large demonstrations by anti-regime Syrians inspired by the Arab Spring who were opposed to the al-Assad government and he might even have openly advocated an armed uprising, a bizarre interpretation of what Ambassadors are supposed to do in a foreign country”.
Au contraire: one of the oldest of international political jokes asks why there will never be a revolution in the USA. Answer: there is no US embassy in Washington.
Many people all over the world believe that the main purpose of US embassies is to foment instability, provoke disorder, and procure the overthrow of legitimate governments.
“…normal diplomatic relations between Damascus and Washington have never been restored”.
Again, I would submit – in all seriousness – that the US government does not (and has not for many decades) had normal diplomatic relations with any country. Nor does it want to.
As far as US foreign policy is concerned, foreign countries can be divided into a few categories. There is Israel, which gives orders that must always be obeyed, regardless of the effect on US interests. There are “allies” (which means “slaves”); resource providers (countries too weak to prevent their wealth being steadily pumped out by American corporations); and “enemies” or “adversaries” or “antagonists” (anyone who refuses to be bossed about by Washington, especially if they can defend themselves).
It has been accurately observed that Washington has no requirement for diplomats. Its ambassadors and other emissaries have only one mode: threats. And Israel does not usually deal with the USA through diplomatic channels. Instead, it issues orders directly to the President and Congress.
The Nazis had just come into power and would not be a force to be reckoned with for some time.
American ought to spend a few minutes thinking about that if they haven't already.
A splendid idea; which is why it was not included in the Constitution, and will never be added to it.
If there were a magic solution to keep the government in check, one that didn't involve alert and principled citizens, the drafters would likely have thought of it.
It should be obvious that Trump will be worse on Syria than Obama, who made Syria the lowest ring of Hell (for example, US moderates eating hearts of killed Syrian soldiers), but never intervened in Syria with large number of boots on the ground. Under the pressure of his masters Trump will probably try to intervene, especially if he could get the Saudis to pay for it as usual: Israel orders a US military intervention and Saudis financially underwrite it, that is pay for it, as for the attack on Iraq. The US slaves always oblige. But the Saudis are even more bankrupt at the moment than US and preoccupied with reducing the size of the “royal family”.
As I said many times – the new motto is Make America (Israeli) Garbage Again.
Syria is the home of one of the oldest and largest Christian denominations in the Middle East. Some of whom claim to be able to speak the language spoken by Jesus Christ two thousand years ago. They are also Dr. Assad’s most loyal and fiercest supporters because of Dr. Assad’s secular government. One would assume that Christian America, particularly the Evangelicals, would value and want to protect such Christian roots over the head-chopping Takfiris favoured by Israel and Saudi Arabia. Such is the maniacal world of Washington under the yoke of the Zionist Neo-Cons. Thank you Mr. Giraldi!
While there’s little doubt they slither, they haven’t slithered back because the SOBs never left.
Their ilk have been infesting and undermining the USA since it was born. The blood and treasure of the USA were used, in fact, in the interests of those who want to control the world through humiliation, theft, terror and chaos.
Follow the tracks of empire and one can still see traces of their hideous behavior all over the world, and that largely explains why there are so many “sh!tholes” around the world today, the US among them.
Brief summary here (8 short pages).:
Both Christianity and Islam were no doubt essentially attempts to break out from under their yoke in fact.
A significant number of readers must be lawyers. What's the hangup? Only the three co-equal branches of the government can challenge one another, leaving out the citizenry? How is that not despotism, just shared amongst an insider elite? I'd love to see an alliance of Ron Paul and Dennis Kucinich extract a court order against the other two branches to cease and desist on most of these illicit wars of aggression and crimes against humanity. And if they defy the court, then we'll have us a jolly old constitutional crisis of epic proportions, which many think is badly needed.
Non-justiciable political controversy.
The same tribunal, however, can redefine marriage on a 5-4 vote, tell Florida how to conduct elections, determine when life begins in the womb, etc.
If, since Marbury v. Madison, the Supreme Court is the supposed arbiter of what is authorized by the Constitution, then why shy from addressing a direct violation of its explicit warmaking provision?
Your reply may have tamped down Amomynous, but the mere incantation of the penumbralators themselves is not much of an answer.
My hunch is that you're a lawyer who graduated from an American law school.
I imagine if the Killer Queen had managed to steal the WH and was raising all sorts of Hell in Syria, Timmy would be cheering her on.
It’s no secret who controls the insane US foreign policy, a toxic approach that doesn’t MAGA, but does secure Israel’s future at Americans expense.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPC9E62AOhk
Europe is just the name of a continent.
There alas is a EU bureaucrcy, that has opinions.
That this EU in no way represents the European peoples, not even the German, was clear yesterday.
The SPD, Germany’s dwindling socialist party, now led by bookbinder Schulz, voted on cooperation with the party still led by physicist Merkel, also a great economist.
The SPD voted for cooperation, something of 300 votes against, and 350 votes for.
Those that voted against did not want another four years Merkel.
Macron, in a fit of honesty, said a few days ago ‘that if in France a referendum would be held about the EU, the majority would vote for Frexit’.
It is frightenening how the peoples of Europe become more and more split on anything.
http://politiek.tpo.nl/2018/01/23/you-hate-social-media-because-too-much-extremism-msm-says-so/
There are concerns about Iran, but nothing as yet to justify our presence in Syria. There are plenty of checks that don't require we violate another's sovereignty. The most obvious of which is supporting the states in the region we refer to as friends --- and we can support them without supporting their own violations of state sovereignty.
Whether Pres Assaad is supported by ten or ten million is an issue for Syrians to figure out and manage.
Yes, the “concern” is that they are not yet completely under the boot heels of our masters.
Any “concerns” beyond that are bulls!t, straight from the premier sh!tholes of the world, Israel and its butt-boy, the USA.
The Israeli-Saudi alliance is one guaranteed to produce needless new chaos. The US would back whatever Israel wants because of the nation’s core culture: WASP culture is the product of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy.
And when the Israelis turned to the Saudis, they tickled the deep hearts of all kinds of WASP Elites. By the Victorian era, the pro-Semitism of British Elite WASP culture had begun showing much love for Arabs and Islam. The Israeli-Saudi alliance brings together the two halves of WASP pro-Semitism. It is a Win-Win for all the many pro-Semitic WASP Elites.
Those who persist in seeing Israel as the poodle that somehow manages to order around the giant, blood-thirsty mastiff simply have no idea of the reality of the relationship. Israel does not trick, nor does it whine and beg, Americans to do Israel’s nutty will. Israel is acting out the pro-Jewishness that WASP Elites love, that is at the very heart of the culture, and has been back to its Judaizing heretical source.
You cannot solve the ‘Jewish problem’ without also solving the ‘WASP problem.’
These New England wasps went to Araby to convert, but failing that stuck around in service to their altruism...white. They founded what became the American University in Beirut about 1850. They were recruited by State Dept when no one else around spoke Arabic. They were pro-Arab.Kissinger got rid of them and the rest is jewish history. The fact that American wasps could like the Arabs, is interesting. It is a case of biology (white temperaments as fairly loving compared to Other races's temperaments) overcoming religious fanatacism.Joe Webb
A significant number of readers must be lawyers. What's the hangup? Only the three co-equal branches of the government can challenge one another, leaving out the citizenry? How is that not despotism, just shared amongst an insider elite? I'd love to see an alliance of Ron Paul and Dennis Kucinich extract a court order against the other two branches to cease and desist on most of these illicit wars of aggression and crimes against humanity. And if they defy the court, then we'll have us a jolly old constitutional crisis of epic proportions, which many think is badly needed.
All this is happening because Arabs did kill grandson of the prophet.
Or not?
Excellent point in a fine comment.
Americans ought to realize, and think about, the fact that the US did not have diplomatic relations with the USSR from the Bolshie (Oct) Rev in 1917 until FDR recognized it in 1933, and by that time it was well known to be a brutal slave and police state and had killed millions of its own. In fact Stalin’s Holodomor mass starvation of Ukrainians had just ended resulting in the deaths of 7 – 10 million in 1932- 1933.
The Nazis had just come into power and would not be a force to be reckoned with for some time.
American ought to spend a few minutes thinking about that if they haven’t already.
ISIS just gets more press because, while they kill less, they make fairly high production, HD videos of beheadings and people being set on fire coupled with threats to attack the West. Meanwhile, that same day, Assad could've killed dozens more via barrel bombs or indiscriminate artillery.
Also, in Saydnaya prison, 13,000 people have been hanged or tortured to death (estimates of 50 being hanged every day at one point), and 18,000 have starved to death (there's photographic proof). Keep in mind, this is just one prison. There are tens, if not hundreds of thousands missing in Syria still. Reports from Assad prisons are horrific, 80 people crammed into cells meant for five, widespread rape, little food etc.
No, I'm not supporting regime change. I realize brutal dictators like Assad in the Middle East are sometimes all that can keep minorities like Christians or Alawites from being slaughtered. That being said, we shouldn't whitewash Assad and paint him as some benevolent person. He's a very wicked man who is fighting against equally wicked men.
Stop pretending that everyone Assad's regime has tortured, starved or bombed to death is some hardcore ISIS/Al Qaeda beheader, because that's just not true. I don't have much sympathy for either side in this war, because both have committed horrible atrocities. If I had to pick, I would pick the secular dictator who would protect religious minorities and not require every woman to wear a bag over her head.
You idiot, there was a civil war going on, one forced on the Syrian government by outside forces.
"WILLING idiot", maybe - but that's an entirely different kind of thing.
I guess the neocons are still pissed that Syrian AAA took down two US Navy jets in 1983. They’re also pissed that Iran humiliated them by taking down the station in Tehran, as well as taking out a number of our assets in the region.
What puzzles me about Israel is that they know that both Syria and Iran are relatively tolerant of jews in their countries (two largest middle-east enclaves outside of Israel itself), while KSA is completely intolerant of jews but nevertheless a seemingly suitable ally. Go figure.
There alas is a EU bureaucrcy, that has opinions.
That this EU in no way represents the European peoples, not even the German, was clear yesterday.
The SPD, Germany's dwindling socialist party, now led by bookbinder Schulz, voted on cooperation with the party still led by physicist Merkel, also a great economist.
The SPD voted for cooperation, something of 300 votes against, and 350 votes for.
Those that voted against did not want another four years Merkel.
Macron, in a fit of honesty, said a few days ago 'that if in France a referendum would be held about the EU, the majority would vote for Frexit'.
It is frightenening how the peoples of Europe become more and more split on anything.
http://politiek.tpo.nl/2018/01/23/you-hate-social-media-because-too-much-extremism-msm-says-so/
Shame that SPD vote wasn’t a secret ballot. I don’t know what scares the leadership more: Losing their limos and perks, or losing many more voters to AfK and FDP in a new election.
Thus sayeth the robed as it suits their institutional role and interests.
The same tribunal, however, can redefine marriage on a 5-4 vote, tell Florida how to conduct elections, determine when life begins in the womb, etc.
If, since Marbury v. Madison, the Supreme Court is the supposed arbiter of what is authorized by the Constitution, then why shy from addressing a direct violation of its explicit warmaking provision?
Your reply may have tamped down Amomynous, but the mere incantation of the penumbralators themselves is not much of an answer.
My hunch is that you’re a lawyer who graduated from an American law school.
In the normal course of action, an individual can't just simply bring a case because he thinks a law is unconstitutional. He has to be "harmed" in some way and is using the unconstitutionality of the law as a defense.
The task of preventing the inevitable coalition of Muslim forces from forming is Sisyphean. We will abandon it when our own troubles overwhelm us. The rest of the world does not care.
I do recall from my Bible-reading, church-going days words about a stone too heavy to move. People should be careful what they wish for.
The timing of publication of this good piece by the great Mr. Giraldi here is odd.
The Turks are already attacking northern Syria in the area where the USA was trying to set up a stupid border force, apparently Turks are using jihadi forces previously trained by the USA, since they are using the same name.
Operation Maximum Havoc?
As I was pointing out abt. two years ago, it is easy to find testimonials to Dr. Bashar Assad’s skills and kindness as an opthalmologist when he had a practise in London, in British gutter tabloids (their ‘resposible’ press would never reporting such things).
This whole thing is the new nadir for Israel’s ‘Let’s you fight them’mentality. Backfiring now that creepy Sultan Erdogan is attacking Kurdish forces long cultivated by Israel.
To me, the logical solution would have been a unitary Syrian state with restored secular govt.
May it still happen!
Israel Defense Minister,
with Aaron David Miller, March 2016,
Wilson Center [Zionist Occupied Territory, Jane Harman, Proconsul]
https://www.c-span.org/video/?406449-1/israeli-defense-minister-moshe-yaalon-remarks&start=2461
@ 41 min:
What Washington does not want, is that countries become independent from Washington, that is all.
Here is Washington 'diplomacy' in a nutshell
1. Tell countries what to do (in the interest of Washington)
2. If 1. fails, send diplomats to countries and tell them what they should do (in the interest of Washington)
3. If 2. fails, impose economic sanctions to countries, for as long as they do not behave in the interest of Washington
4. If 3. fails, start a color revolution in the country: hire some busloads full with 'protesters' that shout 'Leader out', televise it, seduce the police of the country to agression to the protestors, or air it as if the police was agressive to peaceful protestors.
5. If 4. fails, send in the military
The reason why Washington does this is explained in a 2 minute film of John Perkins.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XWlkIfNMCCI
Specific to why Washington does this to Syria is oil and gas (e.g. Google 'Pipelinestan' for more info), and not because Washington hates Assad.
“Washington” doesn’t think/do ANYTHING. America is a Captive Nation of the Global Jewish Collective which is bent on the destruction of Western civilization.
Next step, destroy what's left and get the goofy goyim to do it!
ISIS just gets more press because, while they kill less, they make fairly high production, HD videos of beheadings and people being set on fire coupled with threats to attack the West. Meanwhile, that same day, Assad could've killed dozens more via barrel bombs or indiscriminate artillery.
Also, in Saydnaya prison, 13,000 people have been hanged or tortured to death (estimates of 50 being hanged every day at one point), and 18,000 have starved to death (there's photographic proof). Keep in mind, this is just one prison. There are tens, if not hundreds of thousands missing in Syria still. Reports from Assad prisons are horrific, 80 people crammed into cells meant for five, widespread rape, little food etc.
No, I'm not supporting regime change. I realize brutal dictators like Assad in the Middle East are sometimes all that can keep minorities like Christians or Alawites from being slaughtered. That being said, we shouldn't whitewash Assad and paint him as some benevolent person. He's a very wicked man who is fighting against equally wicked men.
Stop pretending that everyone Assad's regime has tortured, starved or bombed to death is some hardcore ISIS/Al Qaeda beheader, because that's just not true. I don't have much sympathy for either side in this war, because both have committed horrible atrocities. If I had to pick, I would pick the secular dictator who would protect religious minorities and not require every woman to wear a bag over her head.
Assad also uses the atomic brainwashing machine that he stole after murdering 6 googleplex innocent survivors at Auschwurst.
I don’t think it’s so great. Who would decide that the provision had been triggered? What if half the country disagreed? How long would it be before eight different congresses claimed sole legitimacy?
If there were a magic solution to keep the government in check, one that didn’t involve alert and principled citizens, the drafters would likely have thought of it.
What puzzles me about Israel is that they know that both Syria and Iran are relatively tolerant of jews in their countries (two largest middle-east enclaves outside of Israel itself), while KSA is completely intolerant of jews but nevertheless a seemingly suitable ally. Go figure.
The truth is that Israel, despite the rhetoric, hates “Jews” as well. In fact the Jew-loathing Zio-state of Israel is one of the most “anti-Semitic” gangster organizations in history and was formed, in fact, by non-Semitic atheists who’ve hijacked the victimhood narrative for their own ends.
The backward retards who run Israel loathe anyone who isn’t under their thumb and that includes “Jews” who assimilate into other countries and cultures as well as the masses of lesser non-goy useless eaters.
The sh!thole known as Israel is run by a power crazed pack of nut jobs whose biggest talent is destroying anything that they don’t control and, strangely enough (or not), much of what they do control, such as their useful idiots who they toss under the bus when they’ve outlived their usefulness.
The only way to deal with them is to not deal with them.
Which it has already accomplished.
Next step, destroy what’s left and get the goofy goyim to do it!
Israel controls the U.S. gov and the gov does what ever the Israelis tell it to do, and this control was made evident when Israel and the deep state did 911 and got away with, when everyone in the gov knew Israel didit and were afraid to do anything about it, and were even afraid to say jack shit that the Zionist neocons were in on it, that is control in spades.
So the U.S. was forced into the Mideast wars by Zionist Israel and forced to destroy Iraq and Libya and Syria and Afghanistan for the greater Israel agenda.
America is an Israeli plantation and we goyim are slaves on this plantation.
There isn't a one of you who doesn't ELECTIVELY send them at least $500/month for china-junk, "entertainment" and shiny things.
citing tim kaine, an obama sycophant, as a credible opposition source is rather disingenuous.
If there were a magic solution to keep the government in check, one that didn't involve alert and principled citizens, the drafters would likely have thought of it.
Good comment.
May I suggest a little tweak to it?
If there were a magic solution to keep the government in check, one that didn’t involve alert and principled citizens, the drafters would likely have thought of it if they were principled themselves.
It’s important to realize that it was a set of scum balls who cooked up the constitution and imposed it on the rest of us for their own benefit. They were not principled people; the “anti-federalists” were.
Those who objected to the imposition of the constitution were not only the ones with any principles at all, but they were correct.
The US is so totally under the control of Israel that it is a bit silly to pretend that there is a lot more going on here. Women and homosexuals make up more than a majority of the population, and where they have run things in places like Sparta there was a flurry of military aggressiveness that did not last long. In any pure democracy they will take over given time, hence democracy has limits as a gift to the world. Sparta and Athens blew themselves out in less time than the USA, but the American demise is clearly on the way. Spartan women pushed militarism, shaming men who were on the streets instead of off with their military unit. They made homosexuality central to Sparta’s social life for both men and women. All the Jews who run America need do is ride the contradictions already built in to American life and push the Spartan tendencies already there.
The central contradiction is between democracy and religion. All religious authority is based on a somewhat scientific approach. Literate men over centuries study history to reveal what patterns have been shown to work best over the long haul. On the other hand democrats believe that truth is self-evident, so to reveal it you just poll everybody. In the present situation regarding Syria the scholars favouring religious authority would make decisions based on study of the situation and a knowledge of what has gone on there throughout history. The democrats would simply poll public opinion to see how much we like the Syrians, and if they are not popular we do whatever is possible to do to screw them. And, when the Jews control your press and are trying to take over that part of the world, naturally you are going to do whatever is in their interest.
Reading that just makes me despair that all is already lost.
Kaine has been consistent in his demands for a congressional vote on US warmaking – we have to give people credit when they are right
These people are crafty and we cannot afford to take anything they or their myrmidons do at face value.
(Of course I'm just a dumb goy paranoid conspiracy theorist!)
While mentally calming to lay the current Syrian events solely on the Trump administration, the reality is uncomfortably mentally complex. Trumps power is limited. He has to make trade-offs with evil powerful influences. While this might be argued as morally and ethically reprehensible, it is practical, realistic, and strategic. Saints seldom provide long-term solutions to political, economic, and military problems. In fact, they usually make things worse. What’s going on in Syria is part of a much much larger strategy of World change.
The Kurds claimed to have already knocked out one Turkish tank.
Is there a message in here somewhere?
We do have to give the proper people credit, but there’s little doubt that he’s pushing for a vote because it’s virtually certain to get approval from that traitorous gang. It’s a move that’ll doubtlessly offer a patina of legitimacy for another destructive, murderous entanglement.
These people are crafty and we cannot afford to take anything they or their myrmidons do at face value.
(Of course I’m just a dumb goy paranoid conspiracy theorist!)
Pretty accurate, but you should add the words "insane", "loser" and "lonely" in your description of yourself.
Sherm
He’s no real “idiot”. Neither are the others of his ilk you see on this and similar websites.
“WILLING idiot”, maybe – but that’s an entirely different kind of thing.
It's no secret who controls the insane US foreign policy, a toxic approach that doesn't MAGA, but does secure Israel's future at Americans expense.
In his debate with Pence, Kaine was drooling over the opportunity to establish No Fly Zone over Syria, as was Pence, so yes, he would have been a shameless cheerleader for intervention in Syria.
Having said that, it’s good to Dems opposed to war again. We haven’t seen that since before the Iraq Resolution in 2002, where HRC (and many other Dems) cast the vote that arguably cost her the 2008 nomination against BO. Of course Dems loved our mass murder of Serbians over the Kosovo conflict so I suppose it is a pure partisan thing. Bill Clinton also ramped up the Somalia intervention, leading to Blackhawk Down disaster and I don’t recall Dems complaining then either. You really have to go to the Cold War to find the Dems opposed to military action consistently.
Let’s not beat around the bush. We all know this is about Putin. Putin is propping up Assad and is now irreversibly bogged down in Syria. As long as there are US forces in the area, he’s a sitting duck. The US can relaunch the war any time it likes and all Putin can do is choose which sauce he’s going to be eaten with. If he gets into a one-on-one fight with the US, he’s bound to lose and probably lose everything, including Ukraine and maybe even see the Russian Federation disintegrate. If he lets Assad go under, he discredits himself with his elderly Soviet-generation backers at home, which will probably cause him to lose power. Thus, the “secret” for Putin’s American supporters is to persuade their fellow Americans to capitulate to Putin using any pretext they can come up with. And so … The American plan is a ramshackle that won’t work. The Turks are against it. It violates international law. It violates US law. American politicians are against it. Assad is backed by the mighty and irresistible hordes of Russia, Iran, and even the Yellow Peril. The local “bad guys”, Israel and Saudi Arabia are against Assad. Then, contradicting the previous point, US is allied to anti-Israeli terrorists. Assad is immensely popular in Syria. The only alternative to him is chaos. There’s no American interest at stake. That makes eleven different arguments unrelated to each other than by the fact that they all lead to the conclusion that Putin should be allowed to win. That sort of wild “fire in every direction” presentation suggests panic.
One might also ask why some Americans are so hell bent on persuading their fellow Americans that their country should submit voluntarily and without a fight to a humiliating defeat, probably the most humiliating defeat in their history, a defeat, indeed, which, if it undermines the dollar’s role as world reserve currency, could lead to a Soviet-style implosion in the US itself. That foreigners might want to see such a thing happen is perfectly logical. That Americans might want it to happen seems to fly in the face of the “tribal” nature of the human species.
It is stupid Jews like anon, and LK here who hate Bashar.
Washington and Jews is synonymous.
Everything the US does in the Middle East is done on behalf of Israel, with American people’s blood and money.
When Libya went to court, they made the US cut and run. Remember?
http://www.icj-cij.org/files/case-related/89/089-19920414-ORD-01-00-EN.pdf
There was no ICC then, this was the ICJ. Just the prospect of specific precedent addressing US criminality was enough to scare the US government off. The case stopped a US attack.
Now Syria has an open-and-shut case against armed US attacks in manifest breach of the UN Charter. They can take it to the ICJ. The ICJ can impose reparations, restitution, compensation with interest, or satisfaction. They can even rule on US abuse of veto impunity in the UNSC, as UNSC members demanded in meeting 6300. With the facts formally acknowledged, the ICC can step in and make fugitives of individual US criminals. That’s the unavoidable endgame, mate in 2. We’ll get there. When the time is right.
ISIS just gets more press because, while they kill less, they make fairly high production, HD videos of beheadings and people being set on fire coupled with threats to attack the West. Meanwhile, that same day, Assad could've killed dozens more via barrel bombs or indiscriminate artillery.
Also, in Saydnaya prison, 13,000 people have been hanged or tortured to death (estimates of 50 being hanged every day at one point), and 18,000 have starved to death (there's photographic proof). Keep in mind, this is just one prison. There are tens, if not hundreds of thousands missing in Syria still. Reports from Assad prisons are horrific, 80 people crammed into cells meant for five, widespread rape, little food etc.
No, I'm not supporting regime change. I realize brutal dictators like Assad in the Middle East are sometimes all that can keep minorities like Christians or Alawites from being slaughtered. That being said, we shouldn't whitewash Assad and paint him as some benevolent person. He's a very wicked man who is fighting against equally wicked men.
Stop pretending that everyone Assad's regime has tortured, starved or bombed to death is some hardcore ISIS/Al Qaeda beheader, because that's just not true. I don't have much sympathy for either side in this war, because both have committed horrible atrocities. If I had to pick, I would pick the secular dictator who would protect religious minorities and not require every woman to wear a bag over her head.
IOW, you, a hasbarist, has no proof and are just reciting the Israeli mandated lines.
http://www.codoh.com
The same tribunal, however, can redefine marriage on a 5-4 vote, tell Florida how to conduct elections, determine when life begins in the womb, etc.
If, since Marbury v. Madison, the Supreme Court is the supposed arbiter of what is authorized by the Constitution, then why shy from addressing a direct violation of its explicit warmaking provision?
Your reply may have tamped down Amomynous, but the mere incantation of the penumbralators themselves is not much of an answer.
My hunch is that you're a lawyer who graduated from an American law school.
The courts are screwy in many ways. My understanding is that the case would likely be thrown out because the plaintiff (who ever that may be) does not have “standing” to bring such a case. Think of the case and who would bring it and what are the “damages”. Maybe if the draft were brought back and some draftee were to sue it might get a preliminary hearing in a US District Court.
In the normal course of action, an individual can’t just simply bring a case because he thinks a law is unconstitutional. He has to be “harmed” in some way and is using the unconstitutionality of the law as a defense.
Are you likewise a lawyer educated here?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Selective_Draft_Law_Cases
And when the Israelis turned to the Saudis, they tickled the deep hearts of all kinds of WASP Elites. By the Victorian era, the pro-Semitism of British Elite WASP culture had begun showing much love for Arabs and Islam. The Israeli-Saudi alliance brings together the two halves of WASP pro-Semitism. It is a Win-Win for all the many pro-Semitic WASP Elites.
Those who persist in seeing Israel as the poodle that somehow manages to order around the giant, blood-thirsty mastiff simply have no idea of the reality of the relationship. Israel does not trick, nor does it whine and beg, Americans to do Israel's nutty will. Israel is acting out the pro-Jewishness that WASP Elites love, that is at the very heart of the culture, and has been back to its Judaizing heretical source.
You cannot solve the 'Jewish problem' without also solving the 'WASP problem.'
WASP “elites” exercise no independent political power in America. Such assertions are merely Jewish blame-deflecting.
Thus, the Arabs are correct in their claim that the whole thing is a Crusade. Jake is probably indebted to The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit, by E. Michael Jones. Congrats one way or the other. All this chat about legality is a waste of time
Jones is a lay Catholic writer, and his website is Culture Wars.
His discussion of the Reformation should be must reading for all of us. The Jews were part of it inasmuch as they hated the Catholic Church, etc. The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit is cheaper at Culture Wars. it is a thousand pages of history and also other writings about more current affairs.
I guess that most folks here at Unz are not religious and consequently are not well informed about American Christianity, Protestant as well as Catholic, which has a Me-Too bizarre luv of the jews nowadays.
One has to have had experience with actually existing Protestants, especially the more rambunctious types who think Jesus is nigh. The Fundamentalists...for lack of a better term, are a large part of Trump's constituency.
Trump I think is an Establishment type Protestant, Episcopalian maybe, but he knows where his votes come from.
Jewish money and jewish media, and jewish mind control is one thing, but none of it is sufficient to compel the Crusade against Arabs. Religion drives the fundamentals in our wars against the Arabs.
This in no way lessens my own hardline against Arab, etc. immigration of any sort. They are as stupid as our Blacks...at an average of 84 or so. They are as warlike as Jews as well. These Semites have desert religions...Arab and Jew have warrior gods, not peacenik
gods like Christians ...in the first place.
Magical thinking is still the norm for most folks, even Whites. Presto, the Magic Reveals...the genie in the bottle fulfills every wish. Live forever! Be young forever! Revolution! It will all be Revealed soon!
There is not a rational dynamic at hand. It is largely irrational, and here we are...the Jews Grin.
Joe Webb
No doubt some consider him a brutal Dictator and I’m sure he has his moments but ten years ago Syria was a beautiful peaceful Country with Electricity, sewage systems, healthcare, schools, homes and relative religious freedom. Just look at what the Arabs, the Americans and the Jews have done! Filthy criminals.
What puzzles me about Israel is that they know that both Syria and Iran are relatively tolerant of jews in their countries (two largest middle-east enclaves outside of Israel itself), while KSA is completely intolerant of jews but nevertheless a seemingly suitable ally. Go figure.
It is Anti-Semitic to resist Jewish domination.
Well, start boycotting the consumer cartels that fuel their political machine.
There isn’t a one of you who doesn’t ELECTIVELY send them at least $500/month for china-junk, “entertainment” and shiny things.
What puzzles me about Israel is that they know that both Syria and Iran are relatively tolerant of jews in their countries (two largest middle-east enclaves outside of Israel itself), while KSA is completely intolerant of jews but nevertheless a seemingly suitable ally. Go figure.
Not sure about Syria, but Iran has laws barring Jews from holding public office, as well as loaning money at usury, thus rendering them a relatively harmless minority. Parasites become a problem only after being permitted to run unchecked among the host. Although there’s known and proven methods for controlling parasites, to my limited knowledge Iran appears to be the only country currently taking steps in that direction.
Not that long ago, any suspicion of the existence e of the difference between stated and unstated mission or between what said and what kept concealed , would have been rejected as Conspiracy Theory by liberal and Conservative votaries of the empire.
Now it is so much clearly thrown into the darker relief by the unaraveling of the realities for everybody to notice, it is no longer the case.
1Nikolaos van Dam, a former Dutch ambassador to Iraq and a scholar of the Middle East, said that the Trump administration was supporting the Syrian Kurds “against the explicit wishes of Turkey” because it wanted to keep a foothold in Syria after ISIS collapses. But he warned that this approach was unlikely to succeed if Mr. Assad stayed in power. https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/22/world/middleeast/whats-behind-turkeys-attack-on-syrias-kurds.html The United States, some analysts said, needs to make a better case to the Turkish government for why the American alliance with the Syrian Kurds will most likely outlast the war against the Islamic State.
2
“We told the Turks that the Kurds were temporary, tactical, and transactional to defeat ISIS,” said James F. Jeffrey, a former American ambassador to Turkey and Iraq. “Now we need them to contain Iran.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/22/world/middleeast/turkey-syria-kurds-us.html?rref=collection%2Fsectioncollection%2Fworld&action=click&contentCollection=world®ion=rank&module=package&version=highlights&contentPlacement=2&pgtype=sectionfront
It is time for peace in the ME - they need it - we need it.
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. When we stop killing Muslims - they will stop killing us - not before.
Congress is not the highest authority – they are co-equal to the executive and the judiciary. In this case, I would have nominated the judiciary to decide about the dissolution, and the executive to bring out the broom and sweep them off the premises.
If there were a magic solution to keep the government in check, one that didn't involve alert and principled citizens, the drafters would likely have thought of it.
The judiciary would, based on a suit brought to it by the citizenry.
The drafters didn’t think of everything, nor did they expect themselves to do so, which is why they allowed for amendments to the constitution. That remains a possibility for the states to enact (albeit with great difficulty).
“Prudent practitioners of terrorism—the Soviet Union, Egypt under Gamal Nasser, Syria, contemporary Iran—have kept their sponsorship within the bounds of their Euro-American and Israeli victims’ tolerance.”
https://amgreatness.com/2017/11/12/reflections-on-terrorism-idiots-in-paradise/
It is as meaningless as is the claims of America having been a force of decency honesty and openness
If those claims by Islamic texts have numbed the reaction of the Muslims to the atrocities committed in its name, so has the claim of America being exceptional, noble,democratic, and ideal only with millions times worst aftermath following any and each of the American forays .
The name of the site- AMERICAN F+GREATNESS- says it all
In the normal course of action, an individual can't just simply bring a case because he thinks a law is unconstitutional. He has to be "harmed" in some way and is using the unconstitutionality of the law as a defense.
Ah, yes, standing – the other beloved judicial punt.
Are you likewise a lawyer educated here?
Given that, it salience in today's foreign policy is all but forgotten. It is preceded by the Constitutional authority over the military (and its use).
I just used the WPA as an example of a responsibility entrusted to congress (and long after the founders drafted anything). A more egregious failure is upholding the Symington Amendment to the FSA of 1961, which bans U.S. economic, and military assistance, and export credits to countries that deliver or receive, acquire or transfer nuclear enrichment technology when they do not comply with IAEA regulations and inspections, and now contained in Section 101 of the Arms Export Control Act.
This would preclude any aid to Israel.
Rarely used but quite apropos, the “Writ of Mandamus.” It requires an incumbent office holder to actually uphold the laws he/she has sworn to uphold.
In the normal course of action, an individual can't just simply bring a case because he thinks a law is unconstitutional. He has to be "harmed" in some way and is using the unconstitutionality of the law as a defense.
The 13th amendment barring involuntary servitude was effectively made null and void by various Selective Draft Law Cases (specifically Aver vs US) decided by the US Supreme Court, circa 1917.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Selective_Draft_Law_Cases
In my opinion, US forces are in Syria (on Israel’s orders) primarily for the purpose of blocking the flow of advanced Iranian weapons reaching Hezbollah via the Shia Crescent extending from Iran across northern Syria and into Lebanon. Although Assad had been an irritant to Israel for quite some time, the bulls eye Israel painted on his back was not there prior to Hezbollah forces cleaning Israel’s clock following their ill-fated invasion of Lebanon in 2006. Which as you may recall was supposed to be another routine cake-walk into and out of Lebanon for the purpose of intimidating it’s neighbors while buttressing the myth of Israeli invincibility.
At around 0:50 of the following RT CrossTalk show, CIA Ray McGovern talks about the Elephant in the room defining the ZUS policy in Syria, i.e. Israel.
If you listen to what he says, it's exactly what you have pointed out. Hezbollah's weapons' supplies, weather made in Syria itself or the ones from Iran, come through Syria.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xd5fuAUM2BM
'B', a retired German Army officer who has been writing about the war in Syria since it started, wrote back in 2013, citing M. Oren's interview with the Israeli media Jpost;
Syria: Who Really Wants Assad To Go? http://www.moonofalabama.org/2013/09/syria-who-really-wants-assad-to-go.html
Can go back to the Bilderberg 1979 meeting & the “Bernard Lewis Project” – blueprint for the deliberate breakup of Mid east http://www.rozanehmagazine.com/NoveDec05/AZPartVI.html
1] “Bernard Lewis Plan” – “blueprint for the deliberate destruction of Syria” from 1979 Bilderburg conference
2] “Oded Yinon plan” from the 1980′s – balkanization of the surrounding Arab [and non-Arab] nations into smaller & weaker states so as to not be a threat to ‘israel’
There isn't a one of you who doesn't ELECTIVELY send them at least $500/month for china-junk, "entertainment" and shiny things.
I boycott the MSM and call and email my rep and senators about the deep state and the wars and etc. and also CHEMTRAILS ie the gov aerosol spraying of the skies over America.
It’s all turned out well in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya; and is doing so in Syria. Everything depends on perspective, or perceptual optics if you will.
Anon from TN
The Empire hates everyone who does not toe its line. It recognizes only two kinds of countries: vassals and enemies. This is suicidal policy, but the US elites are too far gone to reverse this course. A pity: the US could have been a decent country.
ISIS just gets more press because, while they kill less, they make fairly high production, HD videos of beheadings and people being set on fire coupled with threats to attack the West. Meanwhile, that same day, Assad could've killed dozens more via barrel bombs or indiscriminate artillery.
Also, in Saydnaya prison, 13,000 people have been hanged or tortured to death (estimates of 50 being hanged every day at one point), and 18,000 have starved to death (there's photographic proof). Keep in mind, this is just one prison. There are tens, if not hundreds of thousands missing in Syria still. Reports from Assad prisons are horrific, 80 people crammed into cells meant for five, widespread rape, little food etc.
No, I'm not supporting regime change. I realize brutal dictators like Assad in the Middle East are sometimes all that can keep minorities like Christians or Alawites from being slaughtered. That being said, we shouldn't whitewash Assad and paint him as some benevolent person. He's a very wicked man who is fighting against equally wicked men.
Stop pretending that everyone Assad's regime has tortured, starved or bombed to death is some hardcore ISIS/Al Qaeda beheader, because that's just not true. I don't have much sympathy for either side in this war, because both have committed horrible atrocities. If I had to pick, I would pick the secular dictator who would protect religious minorities and not require every woman to wear a bag over her head.
If you’re going by pure numbers, Assad has killed FAR more people than ISIS/Al Qaeda combined.
Oh’ — I see Hasbara Central propaganda. Syria was a stable country under Assad. Jew controlled media pumped up the kill numbers.
Within mere months Assad had the support of the Syrian people against the Saudi Wahhabist ISIS types. He has survived 5 years because of that support.
Peace not democracy, is the immediate goal in Syria and all those countries. That can never happen with Zionist Israel pulling Washington’s strings. The enemy of ME peace is the US Javanka cabal.
Think Peace — Art
You are correct.
At around 0:50 of the following RT CrossTalk show, CIA Ray McGovern talks about the Elephant in the room defining the ZUS policy in Syria, i.e. Israel.
If you listen to what he says, it’s exactly what you have pointed out. Hezbollah’s weapons’ supplies, weather made in Syria itself or the ones from Iran, come through Syria.
‘B’, a retired German Army officer who has been writing about the war in Syria since it started, wrote back in 2013, citing M. Oren’s interview with the Israeli media Jpost;
Syria: Who Really Wants Assad To Go?
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2013/09/syria-who-really-wants-assad-to-go.html
Are you likewise a lawyer educated here?
No just some internet moron who remembers cases like the California Prop 8 case.
Now it is so much clearly thrown into the darker relief by the unaraveling of the realities for everybody to notice, it is no longer the case.
1Nikolaos van Dam, a former Dutch ambassador to Iraq and a scholar of the Middle East, said that the Trump administration was supporting the Syrian Kurds “against the explicit wishes of Turkey” because it wanted to keep a foothold in Syria after ISIS collapses. But he warned that this approach was unlikely to succeed if Mr. Assad stayed in power. https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/22/world/middleeast/whats-behind-turkeys-attack-on-syrias-kurds.html The United States, some analysts said, needs to make a better case to the Turkish government for why the American alliance with the Syrian Kurds will most likely outlast the war against the Islamic State.
2
“We told the Turks that the Kurds were temporary, tactical, and transactional to defeat ISIS,” said James F. Jeffrey, a former American ambassador to Turkey and Iraq. “Now we need them to contain Iran.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/22/world/middleeast/turkey-syria-kurds-us.html?rref=collection%2Fsectioncollection%2Fworld&action=click&contentCollection=world®ion=rank&module=package&version=highlights&contentPlacement=2&pgtype=sectionfront
What a gross crime – the Kurds are being used by the US government, which is being used by the Jews for the benefit of Israel.
It is time for peace in the ME – they need it – we need it.
Think Peace — Art
p.s. When we stop killing Muslims – they will stop killing us – not before.
You’re correct. If you’re connected in any way to the money pipeline flowing from the Fed to the MIC, things could not possibly be better.
The central contradiction is between democracy and religion. All religious authority is based on a somewhat scientific approach. Literate men over centuries study history to reveal what patterns have been shown to work best over the long haul. On the other hand democrats believe that truth is self-evident, so to reveal it you just poll everybody. In the present situation regarding Syria the scholars favouring religious authority would make decisions based on study of the situation and a knowledge of what has gone on there throughout history. The democrats would simply poll public opinion to see how much we like the Syrians, and if they are not popular we do whatever is possible to do to screw them. And, when the Jews control your press and are trying to take over that part of the world, naturally you are going to do whatever is in their interest.
Fascinating – can you post links regarding women, homosexuals and political power Sparta? So many parallels to our situation that I believe it would make for some fascinating reading.
Kaine is suddenly alarmed, a year after Trump took office. Maybe that’s because he liked seeing Trump follow in Obama’s footsteps. I doubt that he’s actually alarmed now. that would require that he understand what is actually going on and he has never shown any sign that he does.
Kaine’s entire political career is proof that Virginia elections are decided by vote fraud.
Jake is correct in his view that US culture is judaized. This is also true of England. This is largely because of our Protestant religion, formed on the basis of bashing the Catholic Church with Old Testamentism.
Thus, the Arabs are correct in their claim that the whole thing is a Crusade. Jake is probably indebted to The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit, by E. Michael Jones. Congrats one way or the other. All this chat about legality is a waste of time
Jones is a lay Catholic writer, and his website is Culture Wars.
His discussion of the Reformation should be must reading for all of us. The Jews were part of it inasmuch as they hated the Catholic Church, etc. The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit is cheaper at Culture Wars. it is a thousand pages of history and also other writings about more current affairs.
I guess that most folks here at Unz are not religious and consequently are not well informed about American Christianity, Protestant as well as Catholic, which has a Me-Too bizarre luv of the jews nowadays.
One has to have had experience with actually existing Protestants, especially the more rambunctious types who think Jesus is nigh. The Fundamentalists…for lack of a better term, are a large part of Trump’s constituency.
Trump I think is an Establishment type Protestant, Episcopalian maybe, but he knows where his votes come from.
Jewish money and jewish media, and jewish mind control is one thing, but none of it is sufficient to compel the Crusade against Arabs. Religion drives the fundamentals in our wars against the Arabs.
This in no way lessens my own hardline against Arab, etc. immigration of any sort. They are as stupid as our Blacks…at an average of 84 or so. They are as warlike as Jews as well. These Semites have desert religions…Arab and Jew have warrior gods, not peacenik
gods like Christians …in the first place.
Magical thinking is still the norm for most folks, even Whites. Presto, the Magic Reveals…the genie in the bottle fulfills every wish. Live forever! Be young forever! Revolution! It will all be Revealed soon!
There is not a rational dynamic at hand. It is largely irrational, and here we are…the Jews Grin.
Joe Webb
Any "concerns" beyond that are bulls!t, straight from the premier sh!tholes of the world, Israel and its butt-boy, the USA.
Great comment. I thought the same thing when I read that statement. My fear is that enough people will not wake up in time to save our nation.
Don't forget that FIT bracelet: Israel wants to know whose healthy and who's not, and where you live, who you meet, what you say. SAMISDAT!
And when the Israelis turned to the Saudis, they tickled the deep hearts of all kinds of WASP Elites. By the Victorian era, the pro-Semitism of British Elite WASP culture had begun showing much love for Arabs and Islam. The Israeli-Saudi alliance brings together the two halves of WASP pro-Semitism. It is a Win-Win for all the many pro-Semitic WASP Elites.
Those who persist in seeing Israel as the poodle that somehow manages to order around the giant, blood-thirsty mastiff simply have no idea of the reality of the relationship. Israel does not trick, nor does it whine and beg, Americans to do Israel's nutty will. Israel is acting out the pro-Jewishness that WASP Elites love, that is at the very heart of the culture, and has been back to its Judaizing heretical source.
You cannot solve the 'Jewish problem' without also solving the 'WASP problem.'
right. see my comment down below to Toby Keith. # 87
The Arabists….a very interesting deviation from the pro-jewish character of Anglo-American views.
These New England wasps went to Araby to convert, but failing that stuck around in service to their altruism…white. They founded what became the American University in Beirut about 1850. They were recruited by State Dept when no one else around spoke Arabic. They were pro-Arab.
Kissinger got rid of them and the rest is jewish history.
The fact that American wasps could like the Arabs, is interesting. It is a case of biology (white temperaments as fairly loving compared to Other races’s temperaments) overcoming religious fanatacism.
Joe Webb
Kaine's entire political career is proof that Virginia elections are decided by vote fraud.
Sorry but you are not correct. I am no fan of Kaine or of either political party but Kaine has indeed been pressing for a war vote for the past two years, also under Obama. Even if he gets nearly everything else wrong, he is right on this issue for constitutional reasons, which is not to suggest that congress would do anything but vote “yes.”
https://amgreatness.com/2017/11/12/reflections-on-terrorism-idiots-in-paradise/
“that Islam is irrelevant to the perpetrator’s “extremism.” Every U.S president since George W. Bush has assured Americans that Islam is “the religion of peace.”
It is as meaningless as is the claims of America having been a force of decency honesty and openness
If those claims by Islamic texts have numbed the reaction of the Muslims to the atrocities committed in its name, so has the claim of America being exceptional, noble,democratic, and ideal only with millions times worst aftermath following any and each of the American forays .
The name of the site- AMERICAN F+GREATNESS- says it all
Whatever my earlier criticisms of Geraldi, I withdraw all of them and thank him for his good work.
Joe Webb
These people are crafty and we cannot afford to take anything they or their myrmidons do at face value.
(Of course I'm just a dumb goy paranoid conspiracy theorist!)
“Of course I’m just a dumb goy paranoid conspiracy theorist!”
Pretty accurate, but you should add the words “insane”, “loser” and “lonely” in your description of yourself.
Sherm
Julian Assange: US & Israel Planned To Overthrow Assad In 2006
Cables reveal that before the beginning of the Syrian revolt and civil war, the United States hoped to overthrow Assad and create strife between Shiite and Sunni Muslims.
by Kit O’Connell
Speaking from Ecuador’s embassy in London, Julian Assange revealed that the United States planned to overthrow the Syrian government as far back as 2006, several years before the start of the current crisis. …
The United States and its allies in the Middle East, including Turkey and Israel, have been frequently accused of contributing to the ongoing destabilization of Syria in the wake of the uprising and subsequent civil war which began in 2011. But according to cables from the WikiLeaks archive, discussed in the Syria chapter of Assange’s book, plans to deliberately destabilize the region go back at least five years further. …
WikiLeaks cables reveal that these plans came from the Israeli government, and show that the U.S. government intended to work with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and Egypt to encourage the breakdown of the Assad regime as a way of also weakening Iran and Hezbollah.
“[I]f Syria sufficiently destabilized, it might be in a position where it can keep the Golan Heights forever, or even advance that territory,” Assange said.
According to Assange, the cable illuminates how the current Syrian crisis reflects U.S. influence on the Middle East, particularly the ways it has used its allies to put pressure on the country. “Part of the problem in Syria is that you have a number of US allies surrounding it, principally Saudi and Qatar, that are funneling in weapons,” Assange noted, adding that it shows how the U.S. uses its over 100 army bases and network of embassies to further its imperialist interests.
https://www.mintpressnews.com/julian-assange-us-israel-planned-to-overthrow-assad-in-2006/209493/
I guess dictators like Assad get too accustomed to having everyone around them at their beck and call and become oblivious to reality. An amusing side effect are the bizarre sartorial tastes of, say, Kim Jong Il, Saparmurat Niyazov or Muamar Qadafi. At least Assad got rid of that Hitler moustache.
But maybe it was too much to expect that Assad would realize that the Golan is gone for good and that his terrorism games are little more than an annoyance for the Israeli war machine. I wonder if Assad even knows how much he is outclassed militarily, technologically, and—frankly—civilizationally.
Upping the moustache game was too little, too late. The guy had it coming. Vae victis!
Bashar al Assad is the only Arab leader to tell Israel that until they change their apartheid policy towards the Palestinians and stop occupying Arab lands, he will do all he can to make their life difficult. He is the only Arab leader who is not deterred by the enormous military power of the USA and its arrogance.
The USA wants Arab leaders to be obedient and passive. Bashar Al Assad like Gamal Abdel Nasser is not. That is why they want to destroy him, like they want to destroy Iran religious leader and other leaders who just say NO.
After 7 years they have created a humanitarian catastrophe, they have destroyed the country, had hundred of thousands killed, millions displaced but Bashar al Assad and the Syrians are still standing and refuse to bow.
Despite the powerful pro-zionist propaganda, together with Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, Bahar al Assad may be seen as heroic as David facing Goliath
The US could have demanded the attack stop or else, but it hasn’t. So the US does not seem to be acting as if it wants to preserve its influence and assets in Syria. Turkey is taking the US reaction as a green light.
There are several web sites out there that discuss Sparta in some detail. A couple of years ago I bought a book of photographs about Afghanistan with a separate text volume that you might find interesting if you appreciated this comment. It is called Afghan Gold, and was printed by the famous German printer Steidl.
The Turks are already attacking northern Syria in the area where the USA was trying to set up a stupid border force, apparently Turks are using jihadi forces previously trained by the USA, since they are using the same name.
Operation Maximum Havoc?
As I was pointing out abt. two years ago, it is easy to find testimonials to Dr. Bashar Assad's skills and kindness as an opthalmologist when he had a practise in London, in British gutter tabloids (their 'resposible' press would never reporting such things).
This whole thing is the new nadir for Israel's 'Let's you fight them'mentality. Backfiring now that creepy Sultan Erdogan is attacking Kurdish forces long cultivated by Israel.
To me, the logical solution would have been a unitary Syrian state with restored secular govt.
May it still happen!
Moshe Ya’alon,
Israel Defense Minister,
with Aaron David Miller, March 2016,
Wilson Center [Zionist Occupied Territory, Jane Harman, Proconsul]
https://www.c-span.org/video/?406449-1/israeli-defense-minister-moshe-yaalon-remarks&start=2461
@ 41 min:
Those who think the federal government shutdown precipitated by Chuck “Israel’s Shomer” Schumer was about DACA, review the tactics used to gain mass approval of Federal Reserve act — The DACA gambit might not be a precise match but the same cunning:
The goal of the DACA-linked shutdown followed by quick re-open , seemingly a loss for Schumer, was really about getting the people of USA to say, WE NEED TO FUND MILITARY, we need a massive military.
Why do we need a massive military?
US economy depends on defense spending, yes, and defense contractors have powerful lobbies, yes.
But the wars this massive military fights are Israel’s wars.
Israelis operate deep within all levels of US Defense systems and ‘homeland security,’
If NSA and other spy agencies spy on everything Americans say, do, spend, think, etc., so does Israel know.
Buy a new iPhone!
Don’t forget that FIT bracelet: Israel wants to know whose healthy and who’s not, and where you live, who you meet, what you say.
SAMISDAT!