Christopher Steele As Seen By the New Yorker

The latest salvo in the Russiagate saga is a 15,000 word New Yorker article entitled “Christopher Steele the man behind the Trump dossier: how the ex-spy tried to warn the world about Trump’s ties to Russia” by veteran journalist Jane Mayer. The premise of the piece is clear from the tediously long title, namely that the Steele dossier, which implicated Donald Trump and his associates in a number of high crimes and misdemeanors, is basically accurate in exposing an existential threat posed to our nation by Russia. How does it come to that conclusion? By citing sources that it does not identify whose credibility is alleged to be unimpeachable as well as by including testimony from Steele friends and supporters.
In other words, the Mayer piece is an elaboration of the same “trust me” narrative that has driven the hounding of Russia and Trump from day one. Inevitably, the Trump haters both from the left and the right have jumped on the Mayer piece as confirmation of their own presumptions regarding what has allegedly occurred, when, in reality, Trump might just be more right than wrong when he claims that he has been the victim of a conspiracy by the Establishment to discredit and remove him.
Mayer is a progressive and a long-time critic of Donald Trump. She has written a book denouncing “the Koch brothers’ deep influence on American politics” and co-authored another book with Jill Abramson, formerly Executive Editor of the New York Times. Abramson reportedly carries a small plastic replica of Barack Obama in her purse which she can take out “to take comfort” whenever she is confronted by Donald Trump’s America. Mayer’s New Yorker bio-blurb describes her as a journalist who covers national security, together with politics and culture.
The problem with the type of neo-journalism as practiced by Mayer is that it first comes to a conclusion and then selects the necessary “facts” to support that narrative. When the government does that sort of thing to support, one might suggest, a war against Iraq or even hypothetically speaking Iran, it is called cherry picking. After the facts have been cherry picked they are “stovepiped” up to the policy maker, avoiding along the way any analysts who might demur regarding the product’s veracity. In journalistic terms, the equivalent would perhaps be sending the garbage up directly to a friendly editor, avoiding any fact check.
Mayer tries to take the high road by asserting that the Republicans are “trying to take down the intelligence community.” It is an odd assertion coming from her as she has written a book called “The Dark Side: The Inside Story of How the War on Terror Turned into a War on American Ideals,” a development which was pretty much implemented by the intelligence community working hand-in-hand with Congress and the White House. But she is not the first liberal who has now become a friend of CIA, the FBI and the NSA as a response to the greater threat allegedly posed by Donald Trump.
A Steele friend describes the man as a virtual Second Coming of Jesus, for whom “fairness, integrity and truth…trump any ideology.” Former head of MI-6 and Steele boss Sir John Dearlove, who once reported how the intelligence on Iraq had been “sexed-up” and “fixed around the policy” to make the false case for war, describes Steele as “superb.” Other commentary from former American CIA officers is similar in nature. Former CIA Deputy Director John McLaughlin, who himself was involved in lying to support America’s journey into Iraq, similarly sees Steele as honest and credible in his claims, while a former CIA Station Chief in Moscow is called upon to cast aspersions on the “Russian character” that impels them to engage in lies and deception.
My review of the Mayer rebuttal of criticism of Steele revealed a number of instances where she comes to certain conclusions without presenting any real supporting evidence or accepts “proof” that is essentially hearsay because it supports her overall narrative. She asserts that Russia and WikiLeaks were working together on the release of the Democratic National Committee/Hillary Clinton emails without providing any substantiation whatsoever. She surely came to that judgement based on something she was told, but by whom and when?
Another major blooper in the Mayer story relates to how one unnamed “senior Russian official” reported that the Kremlin had blocked the appointment of Mitt Romney, a noted critic of Russia, as secretary of state. How exactly that was implemented is not clear from the Steele reporting and there has been no other independent confirmation of the allegation, but Mayer finds it credible, asserting that “subsequent events could be said to support it.” What events? one might ask, though the national media did not hesitate and instead reported Mayer’s assertion as if it were itself a credible source in a forty-eight hour news cycle frenzy relating to Romney and Trump.
Steele’s work history also raises some questions. He served in Moscow as a first tour officer for MI-6 under diplomatic cover from 1990 to 1993. Russia was in tumult and Mayer describes how “Boris Yeltsin gained ultimate power, and a moment of democratic promise faded as the KGB -now called the FSB-reasserted its influence, oligarchs snapped up state assets, and nationalist political forces began to emerge.” Not to go into too much detail, but Mayer’s description of Russia at that time is dead wrong. Yeltsin was a drunkard and a tool of American and European intervention and manipulation. He was no agent of “democratic promise” and only grew more corrupt as his time in office continued into the completely manipulated election of 1996, when the IMF and U.S. conspired to get him reelected so the looting, a.k.a. “democratization,” could go on. Mayer goes on to depict in negative terms a “shadowy” former “KGB operative” Vladimir Putin who emerged from the chaos.
Mayer also cites a Steele report of April 2016, a “secret investigation [that] involved a survey of Russian interference in the politics of four members of the European Union,” but she neither produces the report itself or the sources used to put it together. The report allegedly concluded that the “Kremlin’s long-term aim …was to boost extremist groups and politicians at the expense of Europe’s liberal democracies. The more immediate goal was to destroy the E.U…” The precis provided by Mayer is a bit of fantasy, it would seem, and is perhaps a reflection of an unhealthy obsession on the part of Steele, if he actually came to that conclusion. As it stands it is hearsay, possibly provided by Steele himself or a friend to Mayer to defend his reputation.
Mayer also reports and calls potentially treasonous Steele’s claims that “Kremlin and Trump were politically colluding in the 2016 campaign…’to sow discord and disunity both with the U.S.’ and within the transatlantic alliance.” And also, “[Trump] and his top associates had repeatedly accepted intelligence from the Kremlin on Hillary Clinton and other political rivals.” As Robert Mueller apparently has not developed any information to support such wild claims, it would be interesting to know why Jane Mayer considers them to be credible.
Sweeping judgements by Mayer also include “[Steele’s] allegation that the Kremlin favored Trump in 2016 and was offering his campaign dirt on Hillary has been borne out. So has his claim that the Kremlin and WikiLeaks were working together…” As noted above, the WikiLeaks/Kremlin allegations have not been demonstrated, nor have the claims about Kremlin provision of information to discredit Hillary, who was doing a find job at the time discrediting herself.
The account of Donald Trump performing “perverted sexual acts” in a Moscow hotel is likewise a good example of what is wrong with the article. Four sources are cited as providing details of what took place, but it is conceded that none of them was actually a witness to it. It would be necessary to learn who the sources were beyond vague descriptions, what their actual access to the information was and what their motives were for coming forward might be. One was allegedly a “top-level Russian intelligence officer,” but the others were hotel employees and a Trump associate who had arranged for the travel.
Finally, from an ex-intelligence officer point of view I have some questions about Steele’s sources in Russia. Who are they? If they were MI-6 sources he would not be able to touch them once he left the service and would face severe sanctions under the Official Secrets Act should he even try to do so. There are in addition claims in the Mayer story that Steele did not pay his sources because it would encourage them to fabricate, an argument that could also be made about Steele who was being paid to produce dirt on Trump. So what was the quid pro quo? Intelligence agents work for money, particularly when dealing with a private security firm, and Steele’s claim, if he truly made it, that he has sources that gave him closely held, highly sensitive information in exchange for an occasional lunch in Mayfair rings hollow.
Jane Mayer’s account of the Steele dossier seems to accept quite a lot on faith. It would be interesting to know the extent to which Steele himself or his proxies were the source of much of what she has written. Until we know more about the actual Russian sources and also about Mayer’s own contacts interviewed for the article, her “man behind the Trump dossier” will continue to be something of a mystery and the entire Russiagate saga assumption that Moscow interfered in the 2016 U.S. election must be regarded as still to be demonstrated.
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is www.councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is inform@cnionline.org.
There is nothing wrong with accepting things “on faith.” Especially when there is a track record. Pat Buchanan –over the weekend–couldn’t accept that the Russians were part of the murder-by-poison plot in England. Pat’s reasoning (McLaughlin Group) was ‘that Putin has too much to lose and the hit seems relatively unimportant.’
So because this was a stupid act by a smart Putin, we shouldn’t believe what our eyes tell us? Because we have no eye witnesses -yet- maybe it never happened the way the Brits tell us? I hope all involved pull through especially Mr. Skripal’s daughter.
The simplest explanation isn’t always true but most of the time it is. The Russians poison people and do other really bad stuff like tossing bodies off buildings and the like. I’d bet on them being guilty (of serial poisoning) even if I don’t necessarily have blind faith in the people telling me so.
So if Mayer –I’ve read two of her books– wants to tell me that the Russians have Kompromat on Trump I think I’d be willing to listen (haven’t seen it yet). Hopefully evidence –should it exist– will be forthcoming. I think Trump is fully capable of participating in questionable activity and Russians have been fully functional in providing dalliances of all sorts (past/present) from which he can dabble.
I would say the same for the other allegation which amounts to a blackmail schema. The accusation that the Russians are blackmailing the Pres. so as to treat Russia favorably. Again, this requires evidence , regardless of one's faith in the indictment.
Pres Trump likes Russia because they are embracing a sense of national identity, some of that has to do with skin color politics and Pres Obama's position's to Russia. The current Pres seems to think that the policy agenda of the previous executive are those of his own making. Uhhhhh, not the case at all. The previous executive, like himself found himself corralled into policies he initially wanted to depart from as to foreign policy. He discovered rather quickly the perils of taking money from big financiers -- who made their bones in the world of Wall Street. If one has to hold wall Street accountable, it's probably a good idea not have a cabinet full of Wall Street executives, whose bail out plan, you oppose. So much for change one can believe in.
No. I think what remains in play is the constant and insurgent press by women about women. The porn star and the President is coming up next -- with suggestions of video tape. good grief. Married people should be loyal to their spouses. They should not be having relations outside of marriage but then n o one who isn't married should be either. But a press by liberated women, who have made claim that one's choices are private in this regard, are simply trying to have their cake and eat it too. Because a woman who chooses pornography as a means of making a living is acting on the leaning edge of what women have demanded as to expression -- freedom to choose. According to these women, their choice should be none of my business. But now they want to me to dive into the nasty details of the relations with a liberated woman --- and the Steele dossier is sauce for the goose with its salacious charges as a pilot light.
Whenever I consider dumping celibacy -- something comes along and reminds me to be grateful for the near misses. No sale here and not for sale. Despite my disagreements on policy.
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/russian-to-judgement/
It is far more likely that you would do something stupid (or write something stupid) than Putin would.
Just keep posting. Your displays of idiocy are highly entertaining. You remind me of "Quartermaster"!
Hilarious. First, you bad-mouth Pat Buchanan for accepting things “on faith” and then present your version of accepting things “on faith.”
What is your level of clearance in Intel apparatus that you are so sure about "Russians poison people?" Do you have data? Here, for you, is a line from Psalm 137:9: "Happy is the one who seizes your infants and dashes them against the rocks." And here is a lovely explanation of the Psalm: "Then in verse 9, the psalmist adds further detail to this cry for revenge, claiming, “Happy is the one” who kills the infants of their enemy. The desire is graphically stated, but it is simply a call for the destruction of the entire nation..." https://www.gotquestions.org/dashing-babies-against-rocks.html
According to your logic, all Jews enjoy seeing their enemies' infants dashed against the rock. Do you?
PS: Meanwhile, the war criminal Tony the Pious is wandering free the UK.
What exactly is it that our eyes tell us? In fact, our eyes tell us nothing concerning this event. What we have is bare assertions and nothing more. The United States and it's European lackeys try to demonize Russia in the US drive towards world domination. Why is it less likely that the US or it's British lackeys poisoned this couple than that "Russia" (meaning Vladimir Putin) did it? Remember Operation Gladio? Remember the Gulf of Tonkin fraud? Remember the Maine for heaven's sake!
There is zero evidence that Russia had any part of this or any other exotic poisoning in the UK. There is zero evidence that Russia had any input into the US election in 1916. I'm a retired trial lawyer. I know a thing or two about evidence. Why this constant braying of jackasses about matters that have no basis in evidence?
Why do I even ask? Mass hysteria, depraved indifference to truth, even celebration of the Lie! In the society of the spectacle, only the show matters.
"The one notable similarity shared by the very different individuals in this foursome of exposed spies is that they all held an irrational belief in the reliability of the British justice and banking systems, other institutions, and intelligence services. None of them seemed to fully appreciate the simple fact that they would only be treated as true gentlemen as long as they served British interests. Once they began to represent even a potential threat to Britain’s ongoing political operations or once their current value dropped below a certain threshold, they were easily sacrificed to fulfill their final, “last, but not least” task – to serve as a log to be added to fuel the flames of Russophobia in their new and very temporary homeland."Compare the foursome of murderers and swindlers (the darlings of London and the UK intelligence services) with Dr. David Kelly, Michael Hastings, and Seth RichHere is the main proponent of Magnitsky Act on whom the whole story of "Magnitsky affair" is based: "Bill Browder served with a subpoena in New York (original): https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=KE0AwlwQhMs
Hey, the US Congress of Prostitutes, here is your man Bill Browder - a scion of the First Communist of the US and a tax avoider who managed to screw the freedom of speech in the EU and US. When the truth about Browder's crimes and lies was exposed in a documentary (fact-based reality), Browder has sued everyone in the EU in order to prevent the release of the documentary: http://nationalinterest.org/feature/what-really-killed-sergei-magnitsky-16612?page=show
The youtube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=KE0AwlwQhMs) shows Browder "in New York on Feb 3, 2015, when marshals from the U.S. District Court in Manhattan tried to serve him a subpoena to give evidence as part of the only trial thus far on US soil proceeding from the Magnitsky Act. The reason for Mr. Browder’s nervous behavior is obvious: his arguments served only political aims and were intended for cases in which the verdict is known from the beginning. But none of his claims could stand up to scrutiny by any experienced lawyer once real business interests were at stake, and this is exactly what happened with Mark Cymrot from BakerHostetler during Browder’s court deposition on Apr 15, 2015."
Any more Qs about the US /EU sanctions against Russia? Browder was the sole star witness for the Magnitsky Act that led to the illegal economic sanctions against Russia. The unruly idiots (the "deciders") believe that they could break all and any international laws and this would not affect their precious lives. The scoundrels-in-charge are watching with amusement that the whole world order is unraveling and that their "righteous" (always baseline-minded) activities are leading towards a mushroom cloud over their heads. This time towards a real one, not the ugly Condy' Iraq fable.
Good article, in the the sense that it seems largely correct, but very…gentle ? It really pulls its punches.
“The problem with the type of neo-journalism as practiced by Mayer is that it first comes to a conclusion and then selects the necessary “facts” to support that narrative”
Neo-journalism ? More like pure propaganda. Shoddy doesn’t even begin to cover the apparent systematic lying by commission & omission.
Jane Mayer? The daughter of Jewish composer William Mayer, and scion of the Lehman (Brothers) family. You mean THAT Jane Mayer? I swear, until the Tribe gets us into a nuclear war with Russia, their tentacles will keep strangling and strangling. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.
Some time ago, an insightful commenter on the Unz Review said that one cannot understand post-WWI Germany and what they did to the Jews until one understands the Weimar Republic. By analogy, one cannot understand the United States until one understands the Weimar Republic ... because we are also being "Weimarized". I anticipate that there will be another payback time. It is only a question of time.
The Tribe might keep this in mind: Russia, Britain, Spain, Poland, Germany, Ukraine. The Tribe is always on the wrong side of history in spite of their much-vaunted intelligence. You would think they would learn something over the millenniums.
a “top level level Russian intelligence officer”
Skripal springs to mind. He was recruited by MI6 whilst Steele was in Russia and he worked for the Steele outfit Orbis, which was paid for the Trump dossier, after he was released.
http://viewsandstories.blogspot.co.uk/2018/03/skripal-case-cause-for-doubt.html
So empowered. The only voices we are allowed to hear are the voices of the Jewish enemy within. By any reasonable definition of traitor these people are traitors.
What were/are your thoughts — then and now — on Colin Powell’s speech before the UN General Assembly about Iraq’s WMD?
"The problem with the type of neo-journalism as practiced by Mayer is that it first comes to a conclusion and then selects the necessary “facts” to support that narrative"
Neo-journalism ? More like pure propaganda. Shoddy doesn't even begin to cover the apparent systematic lying by commission & omission.
“Neo-journalism ? More like pure propaganda.”
Last night I watched “The Real Bravo Two Zero”, a movie available through Amazon Prime. It tells the story of 8 British special ops soldiers who were helecoptered down behind Iraqi lines during the first Gulf War. Their mission was to locate and radio back the co-ordinates of the mobile missile launchers Saddam was using to hurl Scuds at Israel.
Everything in the mission that could go wrong, did. However the basic fault lay not with the soldier but rather with the planners back at headquarters. Ultimately a number of the British soldiers were killed and captured but one of them escaped capture and made a heroic trek of 200 kilometers to the relative safety of Syria.
Later, after the war, at least two of the survivors authored books that described the mission. In those books, the authors claimed that the party of 8 had engaged in numerous fire fights with well armed Iraqi combat teams which resulted in the death of approx. 250 of the Iraqi soldiers. Other acts of heroism and bravery were delineated as well.
The movie follows the footsteps of an investigative journalist–himself a former soldier–who is literally retracing the steps of the soldiers. With his fluent Arabic he interviews those local Bedouin farmers for their take on what happened in their encounter with the British team.. What he discovers–to his dismay–is that much of what happens in the books is pure fabrication, fantasy ginned up to stoke patriotic feelings of pride in the prowess of the British special forces while boosting popularity for the war back home. Fairy tales.
Now the guy narrating the movie doesn’t go so far as to accuse the establishment British propaganda machine of fabricating this trash but he does explicitly note the discrepancy between what really occurred and what is put forward as non-fiction account of these events.
We are all familiar with the charges of lying and deception made against the British by Charles Lindbergh, Ford and other populist patriots during the lead up to WW2. With this in mind, why should we believe that anything that comes from England (such as these claims made by Steele), which recognizes no right to free speech or an unfettered press, is anything but pure propaganda?
If you have Amazon, please watch the movie. It is excellent.
It would be interesting to see how it matches with the various books, I've only read the Chris Ryan one, but I think there are only two firefights in the book, one where the patrol of eight is attacked by about a dozen men and a 'tactical' armed with a large machine gun, and there's at least one wounded opponent, and second when Ryan, alone at night*, is being searched for by two Land Rovers worth of men, which are neutralised by a rocket, a grenade launcher and then submachine gun, casualties unknown but they don't come after him any more. So maybe a dozen or 15 casualties max, plus a poor shepherd who finds Ryan and is killed by him silently.
* the patrol breaks up when the leader, at the back, hears an aircraft and tries to contact it, the three at the front don't hear aircraft or command to stop, and walk on. One dies of exposure and one is captured (hence the two vehicles searching) after going with a local for help and food, leaving him alone.
Hi ThreeCranes,
Your comment is fascinating and I thank you.
First a question.
Given advanced U.S. satellite monitor (including access to simulcast imagery) of Saddam at war with "mobile (Scud) missile launchers" and Israel & Saudi Arabia as primary targets, is it stupid for me to wonder why the "Real Bravo Two Zero" mission was even necessary.
The Brit mission seems like something that might even be retro to vintage WW II standard "behind enemy lines" heroic actions.
Inundated by prevailing Zio shemes, I have issues as to the competence of the Iraqi crew, those tasked with (presumably) the aim & launch of Scud missiles at Israel.
Point 1: According to what I found available on internet, Scud missiles struck Israel targets, including populated Tel Aviv. AND only two (2) Israeli casualties reported!?
Hm. At time, had Israel an A.B.M. system that could intercept the Scud attack?
(NOTE: Have no idea about Saudi Arabian strikes, body count)
Point 2: Have no idea how destructive were Saddam's Scud missiles upon hitting enemy targets. Suggests to me that either the crew's coordinates or aim had to be "off kilter" because not one managed to land & hit bullseye on Rothschild Way.
As we know, ThreeCranes, it's good to go on solo mission and get "behind the verbal lines" of rare U.S. journalists/historians who are disinclined to further publish Fake Gulf War News.
Maybe, just maybe one of our reliable U.R. (Russian) military commenter-specialists may zero-in on my sputtering Scud problem?
Thanks once again! Hope to soon view "The Real Bravo Zero Two" film.
Hi ThreeCranes,
A controversial question.
Are you inclined to accept the Obama administration's account about Operation Neptune Spear, May 2011?
I do not.
Meanwhile, the "hit" ZUS war movies & History Channel documentaries take Americans down w/o a shot.
Thank you.
Selah, great lies naturally need a sedate audience.
But faith only has force when it is supportable. In this instance, evidence that Pres Trump engaged in attempt to defraud the US public of their democratic rights. If the evidence is available, bring it to the fore and until then, rumor, hearsay must remain rumor, hearsay and accusation that remains unsupported by evidence.
I would say the same for the other allegation which amounts to a blackmail schema. The accusation that the Russians are blackmailing the Pres. so as to treat Russia favorably. Again, this requires evidence , regardless of one’s faith in the indictment.
Pres Trump likes Russia because they are embracing a sense of national identity, some of that has to do with skin color politics and Pres Obama’s position’s to Russia. The current Pres seems to think that the policy agenda of the previous executive are those of his own making. Uhhhhh, not the case at all. The previous executive, like himself found himself corralled into policies he initially wanted to depart from as to foreign policy. He discovered rather quickly the perils of taking money from big financiers — who made their bones in the world of Wall Street. If one has to hold wall Street accountable, it’s probably a good idea not have a cabinet full of Wall Street executives, whose bail out plan, you oppose. So much for change one can believe in.
No. I think what remains in play is the constant and insurgent press by women about women. The porn star and the President is coming up next — with suggestions of video tape. good grief. Married people should be loyal to their spouses. They should not be having relations outside of marriage but then n o one who isn’t married should be either. But a press by liberated women, who have made claim that one’s choices are private in this regard, are simply trying to have their cake and eat it too. Because a woman who chooses pornography as a means of making a living is acting on the leaning edge of what women have demanded as to expression — freedom to choose. According to these women, their choice should be none of my business. But now they want to me to dive into the nasty details of the relations with a liberated woman — and the Steele dossier is sauce for the goose with its salacious charges as a pilot light.
Whenever I consider dumping celibacy — something comes along and reminds me to be grateful for the near misses. No sale here and not for sale. Despite my disagreements on policy.
Hey Phil, going to comment on Russia trying to murder two people on British soil, possibly also a policeman?
Looks like there might be 14 other cases of Russia murdering people in England:
https://www.buzzfeed.com/heidiblake/from-russia-with-blood-14-suspected-hits-on-british-soil
The real scandal here is why are so many of them in the U.K.? Why does the U.K. allow these criminals to find shelter there? Well, because the U.K. is simply a puppet of the ethnic group from which these criminals spring.
Fomer British diplomat Craig Murray has weighed in on Skripal, chum of Julian Assange.
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/russian-to-judgement/
This excerpt especially caught my eye:
The Novichok Story Is Indeed Another Iraqi WMD Scam
Well then you obviously weren’t clever enough to see through the garbage in her books. The woman simply makes things up as needed to fit her narrative. Her job is selling hysteria and paranoia to gullible Liberals. She makes a nice living doing it.
“the Russians have Kompromat on Trump”
Unlikely. They might know a few non public facts, but I doubt they have anything that is actually useful. First, Trump is teflon. The only thing that has ever really hurt him is the Access Hollywood tape, and he bounced back from that. So they need something at least that damaging. Not sure if such a thing even exists.
Second, Russia would need to know more than Mueller, since any good stuff he finds will either leak out or be revealed in indictments. And Mueller has 3/4 of the US establishment supporting him plus cooperating witnesses. I highly doubt the Russians without these resources have anything good Mueller doesn’t. And Mueller might not have anything!
Good. The vermin they are exterminating are mortal enemies of the Russian people. They looted Russia and brought untold suffering and early death to countless Russians. This is one of the very rare cases in the world where billionaire criminals are getting what they deserve. They don’t get to live out a life of luxury with their blood money. They get dead. Every time I hear about another one, I applaud.
The real scandal here is why are so many of them in the U.K.? Why does the U.K. allow these criminals to find shelter there? Well, because the U.K. is simply a puppet of the ethnic group from which these criminals spring.
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/russian-to-judgement/
Great article. Thanks for sharing.
This excerpt especially caught my eye:
I suppose 15,000 words of fantasy is one way to bury a story. I’m certainly not going to bother and read it, so thanks, Phil, for wading across the sewage pond for the rest of us.
What’s funny is, ‘they’ can’t even coordinate the necessary lies to create a meaningful backstop on the Steele BS. Over at the Telegraph ‘sources’ are claiming it was the poisoned double-agent Skripal was Steele’s source, via Russian intelligence at the embassy in London, which, of course, is like claiming Betty Crocker is having an affair with Uncle Ben at Mar a Lego for all the credibility it could claim. Are the British media consumers even dumber than Americans?
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2018/03/10/spook-soup/
^ Warning to those unaware I write satire; this one’s not pretty.
I really wonder now if all these people haven't been onboard with the CIA and so-called "intelligence community" all along except playing the role of leftists and critics to embellish their public credentials. It's well known by now that the various agencies had all sorts of connections to the media, journalists, writers and other public personalities. Could be they're tipping their hand somewhat these days. A few minutes of speed-reading this "dossier" shows it to be just some bizarre concoction written by someone who probably watches a lot of porn, totally lacking any believability. Yet some are doggedly holding on to this embarrassing narrative. Is this the best they can come up with, a story akin to the president being mind-controlled by space aliens? Yet it just keeps rolling along. One noteworthy thing is the relatively influential positions some of these people have had such as being editor at NYT, helping shape the propaganda flow to the public. Then we get a peek behind the curtain to see who they might actually be. I sort of wonder how this Russia-gate thing is playing in much-despised flyover country.
Breaking news. It appears that all the pieces are slowly being moved in place for the next big act, Act III, that is:
This piece by Mondoweiss was written last December. They gave it the prophetic title, Neoconservatives may finally get their war with Iran, from Donald Trump.
Here's an excerpt: They got the Pompeo promotion right, but not the Cotton one. But, you never know, a reshuffle of the Trump cabinet is as regular as someone on prune juice.
And you know the Pompeo promotion is a ominous sign when neocon Eliot Cohen endorses it:
Sec Tillerson came in as a a fairly deep state advocate. I think while he was in office, actually engaging in policy, he discovered that force is much easier bandied about than advanced.
Mr Pompeo, for all his noise, never actually held Sec Clinton nor the WH to account for Libya or anything afoul as to foreign policy. At the moment, I hold the current executive with a good deal of suspicion having strayed far afield from his promised agenda. In my view the Russia investigation, the dossier, and all issues out from policy are side shows -- until they actually have data to support them.
Business as usual.
Torah-Talmud Kol Nidre ( = “all vows”) prayer on their Day of Atonement
http://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/9443-kol-nidre
Oh please. “Hopefully evidence – should it exist – will be forthcoming.” This is pathetic. The Skripal farce is a rerun of the Litvinenko tragedy of the early 2000′s.
It is far more likely that you would do something stupid (or write something stupid) than Putin would.
Just keep posting. Your displays of idiocy are highly entertaining. You remind me of “Quartermaster”!
” In those books, the authors claimed that the party of 8 had engaged in numerous fire fights with well armed Iraqi combat teams which resulted in the death of approx. 250 of the Iraqi soldiers.”
It would be interesting to see how it matches with the various books, I’ve only read the Chris Ryan one, but I think there are only two firefights in the book, one where the patrol of eight is attacked by about a dozen men and a ‘tactical’ armed with a large machine gun, and there’s at least one wounded opponent, and second when Ryan, alone at night*, is being searched for by two Land Rovers worth of men, which are neutralised by a rocket, a grenade launcher and then submachine gun, casualties unknown but they don’t come after him any more. So maybe a dozen or 15 casualties max, plus a poor shepherd who finds Ryan and is killed by him silently.
* the patrol breaks up when the leader, at the back, hears an aircraft and tries to contact it, the three at the front don’t hear aircraft or command to stop, and walk on. One dies of exposure and one is captured (hence the two vehicles searching) after going with a local for help and food, leaving him alone.
The Russian thing is a dead horse, but continue to whack at it considering those who won’t let it die.
“The Russians poison people and do other really bad stuff like tossing bodies off buildings and the like. I’d bet on them being guilty (of serial poisoning)…”
Hilarious. First, you bad-mouth Pat Buchanan for accepting things “on faith” and then present your version of accepting things “on faith.”
What is your level of clearance in Intel apparatus that you are so sure about “Russians poison people?” Do you have data? Here, for you, is a line from Psalm 137:9: “Happy is the one who seizes your infants and dashes them against the rocks.” And here is a lovely explanation of the Psalm: “Then in verse 9, the psalmist adds further detail to this cry for revenge, claiming, “Happy is the one” who kills the infants of their enemy. The desire is graphically stated, but it is simply a call for the destruction of the entire nation…” https://www.gotquestions.org/dashing-babies-against-rocks.html
According to your logic, all Jews enjoy seeing their enemies’ infants dashed against the rock. Do you?
Fake news. Russia-gate is the necessary distraction provided by the CIA. Trump could be shredded by critics, as much as any other oligarch could be but not in the censorship by proxy USA. They’ll never do it. A grandiose theater presentation is what Americans get instead.
Trump’s a gangster who used the rule of law as a weapon to smash, steal and grab his entire career and the so-called critics won’t dare print or discuss any of it. He now serves as an actor and puppet.
In America the role of the press is not to criticize in any real way the chosen people of the ruling class.
https://twitter.com/nickjfuentes/status/973559097428795392?s=21
A little evidence to backup my assertion.
This piece by Mondoweiss was written last December. They gave it the prophetic title, Neoconservatives may finally get their war with Iran, from Donald Trump.
Here’s an excerpt:
They got the Pompeo promotion right, but not the Cotton one. But, you never know, a reshuffle of the Trump cabinet is as regular as someone on prune juice.
And you know the Pompeo promotion is a ominous sign when neocon Eliot Cohen endorses it:
"Ominous" is the Real-Scary-News for the day, geo.
Below is 36-hours to scary news from Veterans Today editor, Gordon Duff, which I am hoping is fiction "Fake News," but Mr. Duff does not go down (today) as one who legitimately (?) recognized & "cried wolf," and subsequently lost a measure of credibility with the non-"Sheeple."
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/03/13/keeping-trump-and-netanyahu-out-of-jail-israel-plans-sneak-attack-on-syria-with-trump-russia-betrayed/
Thanks, geo!
PCR, below. "Ominous" March ides.
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/03/13/secretary-state-tillersons-firing-means/
Whatever happened to the New Yorker’s rigorous fact-checking policy? It used to be the most fanatically thorough in the world, supposedly. They would send fact-checkers to count the number of stairs on a staircase, if the number was mentioned in an article. And now this? Have they abandoned fact-checking? Or are they giving Mayer a special pass?
He should have been chastised already by the illegal wiretapping. Remnick: "With no evidence, save the ravings of the talk-radio host Mark Levin and an account, in Breitbart News, of Levin’s charges of a “silent coup,” Trump accused President Obama of tapping his “wires” at Trump Tower. He compared the unsubstantiated offense to “McCarthyism” and “Nixon/Watergate.”
Trump was right and Remnick was wrong.
David Remnick professes that he wants facts. How about checking Mrs. Mayer's drivel?
Here is Remnick spreading propaganda via Reddit: "It seems pretty clear that Vladimir Putin wanted Trump over Clinton; we also hear that American intelligence is convinced that Russian hackers worked in that quest, beginning with the hack of the DNC. Putin clearly wants a weaker, more chaotic, more pliable figure at the top. And he appears to have gotten his wish." https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments/5e5xuc/i_am_david_remnick_the_editor_of_the_new_Mr. Remnick is a pliable and willing tool of the CIA. This is how he makes his living. And this is why The New Yorker has become filled with trash.
It was not a hack but a leak (see Seth Rich murder and Veterans for Sanity analysis that contradicts the certain CrowdStrike conclusion.) Moreover, how about the Lobby. Mr. Remnick?
This excerpt especially caught my eye:
Israelis aren’t the sort to turn the other cheek, that F16 downing must have them fuming. Too weak to hit back directly, this makes an acceptable alternative. Neocons in tis country have just gone wild over this.
And doubling down in that to win the election has the media spinning it's self defense. Ultimately, I like to think positively, but, I am afraid the most of the mass media on cable and most of the majors in print may be permanently lost as outlets of the editorial of what I believe whether I can prove it or not.
Having supported a candidate trey believed would win by default, yet lost, has created another missed opportunity to take responsibility - they have chosen not to so. It is nearly complete - that no one in position of leadership wants to be held accountable for their choices and mistakes. But there are willing to close caskets on truth is deeply distressing.
https://twitter.com/nickjfuentes/status/973559097428795392?s=21
This is certainly worth discussing, but I am unclear of it’s the relationship the investigation in question.
Sec Tillerson came in as a a fairly deep state advocate. I think while he was in office, actually engaging in policy, he discovered that force is much easier bandied about than advanced.
Mr Pompeo, for all his noise, never actually held Sec Clinton nor the WH to account for Libya or anything afoul as to foreign policy. At the moment, I hold the current executive with a good deal of suspicion having strayed far afield from his promised agenda. In my view the Russia investigation, the dossier, and all issues out from policy are side shows — until they actually have data to support them.
This piece by Mondoweiss was written last December. They gave it the prophetic title, Neoconservatives may finally get their war with Iran, from Donald Trump.
Here's an excerpt: They got the Pompeo promotion right, but not the Cotton one. But, you never know, a reshuffle of the Trump cabinet is as regular as someone on prune juice.
And you know the Pompeo promotion is a ominous sign when neocon Eliot Cohen endorses it:
geokat 62 wisely observed: “And you know the Pompeo promotion is a ominous sign when neocon Eliot Cohen endorses it.”
“Ominous” is the Real-Scary-News for the day, geo.
Below is 36-hours to scary news from Veterans Today editor, Gordon Duff, which I am hoping is fiction “Fake News,” but Mr. Duff does not go down (today) as one who legitimately (?) recognized & “cried wolf,” and subsequently lost a measure of credibility with the non-”Sheeple.”
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/03/13/keeping-trump-and-netanyahu-out-of-jail-israel-plans-sneak-attack-on-syria-with-trump-russia-betrayed/
Thanks, geo!
it doesn’t matter, just as your whole article points out, Mr. G.
they just accept a narrative, (their marching orders from the NYT), and they run with it.
veracity is as alien to them as principles. They’re ideologically driven and have complete contempt for notions of honor, or other quaint afflictions that hobble their ideological opponents, who try at least, to make an effort of speaking the truth.
Those on the left have pure contempt for ‘the truth’, and see it as a loser’s game.
Last night I watched Tucker Carlson have a congressman on the show, and the guy made the same unsubstantiated claim, that Russia had something to do with the leak, when Wiki has basically came out and said (without saying) it was Seth Rich, even offering a reward for info into the (virtually obvious) assassination of Rich.
So it doesn’t matter to this lot. If they have a narrative, they run with it. Truth is a laughable concept to them, and they have no intention of letting inconvenient truths get in the way of their ideological agendas.
(still laughing about the Obama talisman ; )
Your objective journalism may be found to be somewhat lacking if you're lugging an Obama doll in your purse.
The thing that most lends credence to the Steele dossier is the fuss that’s being made to discredit it and to smear Steele! To my lawyer’s eye, the dossier does constitute probable cause justifying the issue of the warrants but even if it were subsequently held that the warrants had been erroneously issued, all that would mean is that evidence obtained under them would be inadmissible in court proceedings. A party seeks to have evidence excluded only if he knows or believes that the evidence is unfavourable to him. Trump is seeking to have the evidence declared inadmissible. That tells us a) he’s guilty, b) Carter Page knows that and can probably prove it and c) Trump, who will undoubtedly discussed with Page what the FBI probably found out, knows or believes that the FBI has obtained evidence under the warrants which proves his guilt. The rest is just diversion and smokescreen.
1. it prejudices the case
2. it's false and muddies the waters of innocence
3. engages in character indictment as opposed to criminal behavior
4. it's just smart to mount a defense before one actually needs a defense.
But I appreciate your letting us know that for prosecutors constitutional protections such as due process and an ethic of innocence precludes any trial process or trial itself are not barriers to your ambitions and willingness to undermine your oath of office.
No !!!!!!!!!!! Entirely false that seeking to exclude evidence is an indication of guilt. Whenever I suspect, that I am too harsh on our system -- people like you arrive and remind me I one cannot be hard enough.
The system comprised of people like you cannot be trusted.
Even better, if a person vigorously denies absurd, disgusting charges involving prostitutes and pee, that is an admission of guilt?
This is the real story - Russia gate is meant for the mouth breathing, third chromosome (Al Goreism) wing of the Democratic Party. The elites know it's an effective diversion and are laughing their collective rears off.
This the reaction of nearly everyone who supported the Iraq invasion. It’s a very tough to face the such tragedy you were complicit in advancing — .
And doubling down in that to win the election has the media spinning it’s self defense. Ultimately, I like to think positively, but, I am afraid the most of the mass media on cable and most of the majors in print may be permanently lost as outlets of the editorial of what I believe whether I can prove it or not.
Having supported a candidate trey believed would win by default, yet lost, has created another missed opportunity to take responsibility – they have chosen not to so. It is nearly complete – that no one in position of leadership wants to be held accountable for their choices and mistakes. But there are willing to close caskets on truth is deeply distressing.
This piece by Mondoweiss was written last December. They gave it the prophetic title, Neoconservatives may finally get their war with Iran, from Donald Trump.
Here's an excerpt: They got the Pompeo promotion right, but not the Cotton one. But, you never know, a reshuffle of the Trump cabinet is as regular as someone on prune juice.
And you know the Pompeo promotion is a ominous sign when neocon Eliot Cohen endorses it:
But instead of Rotten Cotton as CIA Director, we’re getting “Bloody Gina” Haspel, queen of worldwide torture centers.
If you want to continue your discourse on “faith” and “simplest explanations,” here is a food for thought: Israel has been refusing to ratify the Chemical Weapons treaty and join the Biological Weapons Treaty. Considering Israel’s displeasure with the Russians’ attempts at stopping the slaughter of Syrians in Syria (the slaughter is part of Oded Yinon plan for Eretz Israel), one of the simplest explanation to the poisoning is an Israel-staged false flag op to jazz up the UK/US populace indignation against Russia and Putin. Israelis are famous for their assassinations carried worldwide. MOSSAD is for your contemplations, Mark James.
PS: Meanwhile, the war criminal Tony the Pious is wandering free the UK.
Hey, Lot. There is no competition with MOSSAD murdering abroad by using, scandalously, the British, Irish, NZ and other nations’ passports. Look at a plank in the eye of your perfidious nation first. Why has Israel refused to ratify the Chemical Weapons treaty and join the Biological Weapons Treaty? — This looks like an evidence.
I am aware of what Israel did to a few Nazi leaders in the 60s and against the terrorists behind the Olympics terrorism in the 70s. I do not know of any instance of Israel killing anyone in Western nations since the 1970s. Unlike Russia, Israel is a close ally of my nation and the United Kingdom, and would not engage is such a barbaric act.
It finally adopted the universal standard, of US media, of lies, propaganda and manipulation.
If it ever existed
What nonsense. One seeks the inadmissibility of evidence because:
1. it prejudices the case
2. it’s false and muddies the waters of innocence
3. engages in character indictment as opposed to criminal behavior
4. it’s just smart to mount a defense before one actually needs a defense.
But I appreciate your letting us know that for prosecutors constitutional protections such as due process and an ethic of innocence precludes any trial process or trial itself are not barriers to your ambitions and willingness to undermine your oath of office.
No !!!!!!!!!!! Entirely false that seeking to exclude evidence is an indication of guilt. Whenever I suspect, that I am too harsh on our system — people like you arrive and remind me I one cannot be hard enough.
The system comprised of people like you cannot be trusted.
The rigor stopped on September 11, 2001.
If it ever existed
Thanks. Did some googling to find if Haspel is Jewish. If your info is correct, then no it’s no surprise. Would not be surprised to know that the firing of Mr. T and nomination of Haspel is at the “advice” of the Kushner and wife–given that the Buffoon knows nothing outside of real estate.
This piece by Mondoweiss was written last December. They gave it the prophetic title, Neoconservatives may finally get their war with Iran, from Donald Trump.
Here's an excerpt: They got the Pompeo promotion right, but not the Cotton one. But, you never know, a reshuffle of the Trump cabinet is as regular as someone on prune juice.
And you know the Pompeo promotion is a ominous sign when neocon Eliot Cohen endorses it:
Hi geo,
PCR, below. “Ominous” March ides.
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/03/13/secretary-state-tillersons-firing-means/
I especially enjoyed these two quotes, as they correctly identify the forces responsible for this turmoil and the consequences that will surely follow:
An awful thought strikes me – I hope there’s not some really dirty deal been cooked up which involves hitting Russia in Syria in retaliation “for the nerve agent attack in England”. Trump’s remark that he didn’t like the Iran deal while Tillerson did could be ominous.
Be very bad news if things go there. I hope Coulter at al point out that more Middle East war wasn’t what Trump’s base voted for.
If it ever existed
A good point.
PCR, below. "Ominous" March ides.
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/03/13/secretary-state-tillersons-firing-means/
Thanks for sharing, Chuck. PCR is bang on.
I especially enjoyed these two quotes, as they correctly identify the forces responsible for this turmoil and the consequences that will surely follow:
The United States has been warned by Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov that in case of any danger to Russian forces in Syria they will shoot down both missiles (munitions) and destroy their carriers. Russia has means to do so but you can never underestimate the level of insanity in Washington. It is unprecedented in historic terms. For now, however, it is just hysteria due to a combination of geopolitical, economic, military and other factors which increasingly play against the US (and Israel, which is effectively in charge of US foreign policy).
So the Russians will give the Americans a "free pass" to attack the Syrians, Iranians and Hezbollah as long as Russians aren't put at risk?
Annamarie, I am not Israeli, I am born and bred American, as are all of my parents, grandparents, and great grandparents.
I am aware of what Israel did to a few Nazi leaders in the 60s and against the terrorists behind the Olympics terrorism in the 70s. I do not know of any instance of Israel killing anyone in Western nations since the 1970s. Unlike Russia, Israel is a close ally of my nation and the United Kingdom, and would not engage is such a barbaric act.
Thank you for the good laugh.
Now you do!
June 13, 1980 Paris, FRANCE, Yehia El-Mashad, Egyptian nuclear scientist
August 21, 1983, Athens, GREECE, Mamoun Meraish, Senior PLO official
June 9, 1986, Athens, GREECE, Khalid Nazzal, Secretary DFLP
Ocober 21, 1986, Athens, GREECE, Munther Abu Ghazaleh, PLO
March 20, 1990, Brussels, BELGIUM, Gerald Bull, Canadian engineer
June 8, 1992, Paris, FRANCE, Atef Bseiso, Palestinian official
October 26, 1995, Sliema, MALTA, Fathi Shaqaqi, head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Israeli_assassinations#1980s
By exercising a powerful amoral influence over the corrupt US Congress and the corrupt UK parliament, Israel has become the greatest threat to western civilization.
The Iraq war has Israel-firster fingerprints all over. Google Feith, Wolfowitz, Ledeen. No wonder that Israel-firsters have colluded with neo-Nazis.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_Mahmoud_Al-Mabhouh
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerald_Bull#Assassination_and_legacy
PS: Meanwhile, the war criminal Tony the Pious is wandering free the UK.
There are several possibilities here, including involvement of Ukraine. But there is also no denial of Israel being increasingly desperate against the background of Syria not only surviving but having some serious successes on the battlefield. At this stage, though, it is really difficult to distinguish between US and Israel’s foreign policies–they are one and the same at this particular point. Now, with Pompeo the CIA-State Department single entity “unifier”, the game, or countdown (???), with Iran starts.
I am aware of what Israel did to a few Nazi leaders in the 60s and against the terrorists behind the Olympics terrorism in the 70s. I do not know of any instance of Israel killing anyone in Western nations since the 1970s. Unlike Russia, Israel is a close ally of my nation and the United Kingdom, and would not engage is such a barbaric act.
Israel is nobody’s ally. Never was. The only thing Israel cares about is Israel. Now Israel basically runs the United States and her foreign policy in an act of subversion which among normal people is called anything but being an ally. Close? Yes, this term applies–count how many standing ovations to BiBi were given during his speech to Joint Session of US Congress. I am Russian but even I felt nauseous.
About every 45 seconds. But the love is mutual. What country other than Israel is naming a major new train station after President Trump? And Mike Pence got the same adoring crowds and standing ovations on his visit to Israel. I read the transcript, it was (applause) about every two or three sentences.
While I support Israel’s right to exist. I think that it is also correct, that in all things Israel actually practices Israel first.
No. It was not Sec Tillerson’s embrace of the Iran deal or that he agreed with it. He challenged the idea of simply removing it waned what that would mean.
Primarily it would put the US in an odd position with respect to her actual allies in Europe who support it as better than nothing .
In other words, one could press for a better deal with this in place — even if mean less pressure
Not only insanity, unprecedented stupidity. The quality of political leadership in the West has plummeted in the last quarter of a century. A logical explanation could be that Zionists can’t get really intelligent and cultured people to implement their agenda so they had to resort to install incult dumb puppets in pursuit of their goals. The world has never been closer to catastrophe.
Got to hand it to the scriptwriters, as all these recent announcements conjures up images of the denouement scene from The Godfather in which multiple hits are coordinated to ensure maximum efficacy:
I never thought I'd live to see the day when the land of the free and the home of the brave would be forced to eat its own words... sad.
I am aware of what Israel did to a few Nazi leaders in the 60s and against the terrorists behind the Olympics terrorism in the 70s. I do not know of any instance of Israel killing anyone in Western nations since the 1970s. Unlike Russia, Israel is a close ally of my nation and the United Kingdom, and would not engage is such a barbaric act.
LOL Ever hear of the USS Liberty?
First of, Israel is not an ally. An "ally" has a special meaning: it requires a treaty between two nations. None such treaty exists between Israel and the US, although one was offered and declined by Israel, presumably because it would require declaring its borders.
"close" can be used to describe a leech or parasite that is clinging to one's corpse and sucking it dry.
"would not engage is[sic] such a barbaric act"
The term "barbarism" should be defined in the dictionary as "Israel".
This Lot individual claims to not be Israeli while putting the interest of that foreign nation before that of the one he claims to be a citizen of. I see this as SOP for most Israeli shills on this and other sites: vehemently denying being Israeli or Jewish, but then their posts betray.
Unless you put the US first, second, and third, above all other countries, don't you dare call yourself American. Putting a foreign country before that of the country that provides you succor is treasonous behavior, irrespective of the legal definition of "treason".
More complex than that. Current Western institutions can not produce statesmen anymore. Politicians they produce in abundance but the problem is deeper than mere Zionism, however influential in some areas it is.
I am aware of what Israel did to a few Nazi leaders in the 60s and against the terrorists behind the Olympics terrorism in the 70s. I do not know of any instance of Israel killing anyone in Western nations since the 1970s. Unlike Russia, Israel is a close ally of my nation and the United Kingdom, and would not engage is such a barbaric act.
“Unlike Russia, Israel is a close ally of my nation and the United Kingdom, and would not engage is such a barbaric act.”
Thank you for the good laugh.
Do you think the Nazis could have used this as a defense when they were charged with committing the supreme international crime of waging a war of aggression?
I never thought I’d live to see the day when the land of the free and the home of the brave would be forced to eat its own words… sad.
I wonder if you are really a lawyer or if you play “lawyer” on the interwebs. If you are a lawyer then your implication that a person’s attempt to exclude evidence is a de facto admission of guilt is odd. So, if a person pleads the Fifth amendment that is also evidence of guilt? Or if a person even hires a lawyer prior to talking to the police then that is also evidence of guilt?
Even better, if a person vigorously denies absurd, disgusting charges involving prostitutes and pee, that is an admission of guilt?
This is the real story – Russia gate is meant for the mouth breathing, third chromosome (Al Goreism) wing of the Democratic Party. The elites know it’s an effective diversion and are laughing their collective rears off.
LOL that’s all I had to read about that poster Mark James. lol!
Thank you for the good laugh.
My buttons don’t work, LOL and thumbs up Vojkan.
FTFY. Come on Giraldi you know the background of the neo-cons enough to see the same sociopolitical pattern becoming clear, only this time with ‘leftists’ instead of ‘conservatives’. They never really held to abstract political convictions.
Damn it, my agree button doesn’t work! I agree Andrei. (Grin)
Geokat62 it’s gone way beyond the USS Liberty.
Indeed, Zionism isn’t to be blamed for everything. Cultural marxism and “progressivism” did more damage. Yet, who invented them?
It has become the Remnick’s “New Yorker.” The opportunistic Russophobe has captured the wheel and made the formerly wonderful journal into a bad-quality toilet paper. But Mr. Remnick wants others to believe that “under Remnick’s leadership, The New Yorker has become the country’s most honored magazine.”
He should have been chastised already by the illegal wiretapping. Remnick: “With no evidence, save the ravings of the talk-radio host Mark Levin and an account, in Breitbart News, of Levin’s charges of a “silent coup,” Trump accused President Obama of tapping his “wires” at Trump Tower. He compared the unsubstantiated offense to “McCarthyism” and “Nixon/Watergate.”
Trump was right and Remnick was wrong.
David Remnick professes that he wants facts. How about checking Mrs. Mayer’s drivel?
Here is Remnick spreading propaganda via Reddit: “It seems pretty clear that Vladimir Putin wanted Trump over Clinton; we also hear that American intelligence is convinced that Russian hackers worked in that quest, beginning with the hack of the DNC. Putin clearly wants a weaker, more chaotic, more pliable figure at the top. And he appears to have gotten his wish.” https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments/5e5xuc/i_am_david_remnick_the_editor_of_the_new_Mr. Remnick is a pliable and willing tool of the CIA. This is how he makes his living. And this is why The New Yorker has become filled with trash.
It was not a hack but a leak (see Seth Rich murder and Veterans for Sanity analysis that contradicts the certain CrowdStrike conclusion.) Moreover, how about the Lobby. Mr. Remnick?
Liberals want you to trust the word of spies with no proof and journalists with no sources, but always to be suspicious and critical of cops with well-documented evidence.
Wow. Such surprise.
I know, shocker, right?
This excerpt especially caught my eye:
Yeah, thanks Bob and Geo, the highlighted text makes a very good point in fingering an otherwise inconspicuous suspect.
At the risk of seeming to try to somehow exculpate them I do take issue with a very minor point:
Wasn’t this the organization which, a couple of years ago got completely exposed with surveillance camera videos etc., when they murdered someone at a hotel in Dubai or somewhere like that. They had brought in a ridiculous number of agents for the purpose (‘beware of Musad agents when bearing tennis racquets’) and got sent home packing.
He should have been chastised already by the illegal wiretapping. Remnick: "With no evidence, save the ravings of the talk-radio host Mark Levin and an account, in Breitbart News, of Levin’s charges of a “silent coup,” Trump accused President Obama of tapping his “wires” at Trump Tower. He compared the unsubstantiated offense to “McCarthyism” and “Nixon/Watergate.”
Trump was right and Remnick was wrong.
David Remnick professes that he wants facts. How about checking Mrs. Mayer's drivel?
Here is Remnick spreading propaganda via Reddit: "It seems pretty clear that Vladimir Putin wanted Trump over Clinton; we also hear that American intelligence is convinced that Russian hackers worked in that quest, beginning with the hack of the DNC. Putin clearly wants a weaker, more chaotic, more pliable figure at the top. And he appears to have gotten his wish." https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments/5e5xuc/i_am_david_remnick_the_editor_of_the_new_Mr. Remnick is a pliable and willing tool of the CIA. This is how he makes his living. And this is why The New Yorker has become filled with trash.
It was not a hack but a leak (see Seth Rich murder and Veterans for Sanity analysis that contradicts the certain CrowdStrike conclusion.) Moreover, how about the Lobby. Mr. Remnick?
And I just saw on his wiki page that in 2005 he earned 1 million dollars working for that magazine. ‘To Jooz money isn’t everything, it’s the only thing!’
Hilarious. First, you bad-mouth Pat Buchanan for accepting things “on faith” and then present your version of accepting things “on faith.”
What is your level of clearance in Intel apparatus that you are so sure about "Russians poison people?" Do you have data? Here, for you, is a line from Psalm 137:9: "Happy is the one who seizes your infants and dashes them against the rocks." And here is a lovely explanation of the Psalm: "Then in verse 9, the psalmist adds further detail to this cry for revenge, claiming, “Happy is the one” who kills the infants of their enemy. The desire is graphically stated, but it is simply a call for the destruction of the entire nation..." https://www.gotquestions.org/dashing-babies-against-rocks.html
According to your logic, all Jews enjoy seeing their enemies' infants dashed against the rock. Do you?
He’s just another Ziofascist
Well, think about it: if the puppets picked by the Zios were intelligent and honest, they would (a) be smart enough to figure out what the Zios were up to, and (b) patriotic enough to do something about it. So the Zios are stuck with puppets who are either dumb, dishonest, or both.
Maybe it’s an Obama voodoo doll. I know, I thought that it was hilarious also; these people are seriously batty.
Your objective journalism may be found to be somewhat lacking if you’re lugging an Obama doll in your purse.
Obama can do no wrong. He's literally like a messiah to them, and they rationalize all his terrible crimes, like the destruction of Libya, and the drones, and assassinations and so forth, because Obama and his black skin mean something existential to them. He's an incarnation of their deeply held aspirations and world view. Everything they learned in university about how all the evils of the world are all a direct consequence of white men's racism, and white oppression of women and homos, and all the rest. Obama was their salvation on two legs. Their redemption and savior. And he always will be.
And I'm not talking about blacks, but white liberals and Jews.
So the Obama amulet, with his likeness, and these people needing to grip it for comfort, and hold it and find strength in his image, is too hilarious for me. Because I know these people. One in particular has been inconsolable since the 'Russian hacking' bullshit impeachment hope dwindled, and he went silent, and has been since. I can actually imagine him gaping reverentially at pictures of Obama for solace and spiritual sanctuary. He used to wear shirts with huge Obama images. And now he seems catatonic.
With every uptick of the economy, with every unemployment statistic showing blacks and others getting back to work, and the economy improving...
with every diplomatic success and every scene of Trump walking onto Air Force One, and looking so presidential..
I know these people's souls are bleeding like opened arteries, and eviscerating with every time Trump shows up on the screen.
So the hand, clutching the Obama icon in a tight, sweaty grip, is an image just too funny for me. I have to laugh.
didn't mean to sound too light about all that's going on. I remain hopeful, that the new CIA head at least isn't Tom Cotton. I obviously don't approve of her, but compared to what Hillary would have chosen, I suspect Trump is still trying to mollify the deepstate.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/378112-snowden-on-haspel-cia-uniforms-should-be-decorated-with-skulls
Is it even possible for any of you creatures to open your mouth without inverting reality?
If Israel were an “ally” of America then they wouldn’t have perpetrated 9/11 to drive America to bankruptcy and disgrace.
As it is, Jews have prosecuted a sweeping program of genocidal social engineering against Whites since before WWII.
“how many standing ovations to BiBi were given during his speech to Joint Session of US Congress”
About every 45 seconds. But the love is mutual. What country other than Israel is naming a major new train station after President Trump? And Mike Pence got the same adoring crowds and standing ovations on his visit to Israel. I read the transcript, it was (applause) about every two or three sentences.
About every 45 seconds. But the love is mutual. What country other than Israel is naming a major new train station after President Trump? And Mike Pence got the same adoring crowds and standing ovations on his visit to Israel. I read the transcript, it was (applause) about every two or three sentences.
It’s sarcasm, isn’t it? No? You’re being serious? Oh…
About every 45 seconds. But the love is mutual. What country other than Israel is naming a major new train station after President Trump? And Mike Pence got the same adoring crowds and standing ovations on his visit to Israel. I read the transcript, it was (applause) about every two or three sentences.
Should Uncle Sucker decide to pull its diplomatic, financial, and military support, we’d see how “mutual” that love is.
Finally, from an ex-intelligence officer point of view I have some questions about Steele’s sources in Russia. Who are they?
What if Steele had no sources and made it up? Let’s not forget, Steele is facing a libel suit over some of his alleged sourcing. It’s always seemed to me that this lurid story of golden showers is something that would be produced by a British mind. The Brits are some truly sick individuals, as we see from the child pedo rings there and the behavior of Brits abroad in Southeast Asia.
Charles Lindbergh had it right as to who our enemies are, and the Brits are at the top of the list. Trump needs to take decisive action here and refuse any diplomatic cooperation with them until Steele is jailed and May resigns.
You’re telling me! It was only a few short years ago that the New Yorker was still a decent publication. I used to go to their site to read Seymour Hersh. Now the poor guy has publish his stuff in Germany, while the New Yorker prints this dreck instead. How sad …
The United States has been warned by Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov that in case of any danger to Russian forces in Syria they will shoot down both missiles (munitions) and destroy their carriers.
So the Russians will give the Americans a “free pass” to attack the Syrians, Iranians and Hezbollah as long as Russians aren’t put at risk?
What is wrong when the military pledge loyalty to their your own country first and foremost?
The Israel-occupied Congress and the military are proclaiming that it is OK for American boys and girls to die for Israel. Splendid. https://whiskeytangotexas.com/2018/03/13/general-clark-u-s-ground-troops-are-now-prepared-to-die-for-the-jewish-state/
"U.S. troops stand ready to die at Israel’s behest ... the IDF will decide whether or not U.S. troops become embroiled in the regional war for which Israel is preparing, not the United States. Indeed, Haimovitch buoyed Clark’s words, stating that: “I am sure once the order comes we will find here U.S. troops on the ground to be part of our deployment and team to defend the state of Israel.”
More: http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Juniper-Cobra-begins-with-US-and-IDF-troops-simulating-missile-attacks-544598
"MILLIONS OF DOLLARS have been spent on the exercise, with preparations for it beginning some 24 months ago. ... the US and Israeli troops will work side-by-side under each other’s relevant chain of command. “As far as decision-making, it is a partnership,” he continued, stressing nonetheless that “at the end of the day it is about the protection of Israel [Haimovitch].” ... according to Haimovitch, “I am sure once the order comes we will find here US troops on the ground to be part of our deployment and team to defend the State of Israel.”
-- Parasitoid in action.
Your objective journalism may be found to be somewhat lacking if you're lugging an Obama doll in your purse.
I know people like that.
Obama can do no wrong. He’s literally like a messiah to them, and they rationalize all his terrible crimes, like the destruction of Libya, and the drones, and assassinations and so forth, because Obama and his black skin mean something existential to them. He’s an incarnation of their deeply held aspirations and world view. Everything they learned in university about how all the evils of the world are all a direct consequence of white men’s racism, and white oppression of women and homos, and all the rest. Obama was their salvation on two legs. Their redemption and savior. And he always will be.
And I’m not talking about blacks, but white liberals and Jews.
So the Obama amulet, with his likeness, and these people needing to grip it for comfort, and hold it and find strength in his image, is too hilarious for me. Because I know these people. One in particular has been inconsolable since the ‘Russian hacking’ bullshit impeachment hope dwindled, and he went silent, and has been since. I can actually imagine him gaping reverentially at pictures of Obama for solace and spiritual sanctuary. He used to wear shirts with huge Obama images. And now he seems catatonic.
With every uptick of the economy, with every unemployment statistic showing blacks and others getting back to work, and the economy improving…
with every diplomatic success and every scene of Trump walking onto Air Force One, and looking so presidential..
I know these people’s souls are bleeding like opened arteries, and eviscerating with every time Trump shows up on the screen.
So the hand, clutching the Obama icon in a tight, sweaty grip, is an image just too funny for me. I have to laugh.
didn’t mean to sound too light about all that’s going on. I remain hopeful, that the new CIA head at least isn’t Tom Cotton. I obviously don’t approve of her, but compared to what Hillary would have chosen, I suspect Trump is still trying to mollify the deepstate.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/378112-snowden-on-haspel-cia-uniforms-should-be-decorated-with-skulls
What if Steele had no sources and made it up? Let's not forget, Steele is facing a libel suit over some of his alleged sourcing. It's always seemed to me that this lurid story of golden showers is something that would be produced by a British mind. The Brits are some truly sick individuals, as we see from the child pedo rings there and the behavior of Brits abroad in Southeast Asia.
Charles Lindbergh had it right as to who our enemies are, and the Brits are at the top of the list. Trump needs to take decisive action here and refuse any diplomatic cooperation with them until Steele is jailed and May resigns.
The secret services of three countries maintain huge databases of paedophile material to be planted and used against non-cooperative targets. I let you guess which are those three countries.
I am aware of what Israel did to a few Nazi leaders in the 60s and against the terrorists behind the Olympics terrorism in the 70s. I do not know of any instance of Israel killing anyone in Western nations since the 1970s. Unlike Russia, Israel is a close ally of my nation and the United Kingdom, and would not engage is such a barbaric act.
I do not know of any instance of Israel killing anyone in Western nations since the 1970s.
Now you do!
June 13, 1980 Paris, FRANCE, Yehia El-Mashad, Egyptian nuclear scientist
August 21, 1983, Athens, GREECE, Mamoun Meraish, Senior PLO official
June 9, 1986, Athens, GREECE, Khalid Nazzal, Secretary DFLP
Ocober 21, 1986, Athens, GREECE, Munther Abu Ghazaleh, PLO
March 20, 1990, Brussels, BELGIUM, Gerald Bull, Canadian engineer
June 8, 1992, Paris, FRANCE, Atef Bseiso, Palestinian official
October 26, 1995, Sliema, MALTA, Fathi Shaqaqi, head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Israeli_assassinations#1980s
Charlie Hebdo attack, Paris - dozen or so.
London tube bombing - over 50 dead with hundreds injured.All I can think of quickly.
Masoud Alimohammadi,
Majid Shahriari,
Darioush Rezaeinejad, and
Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_Iranian_nuclear_scientists
Now you do!
June 13, 1980 Paris, FRANCE, Yehia El-Mashad, Egyptian nuclear scientist
August 21, 1983, Athens, GREECE, Mamoun Meraish, Senior PLO official
June 9, 1986, Athens, GREECE, Khalid Nazzal, Secretary DFLP
Ocober 21, 1986, Athens, GREECE, Munther Abu Ghazaleh, PLO
March 20, 1990, Brussels, BELGIUM, Gerald Bull, Canadian engineer
June 8, 1992, Paris, FRANCE, Atef Bseiso, Palestinian official
October 26, 1995, Sliema, MALTA, Fathi Shaqaqi, head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Israeli_assassinations#1980s
NYC, 9-11 – few thousands.
Charlie Hebdo attack, Paris – dozen or so.
London tube bombing – over 50 dead with hundreds injured.
All I can think of quickly.
Israel has No Right to exist.
There's plenty of room to challenge Israeli behavior in the US and Palestine, the middle east even, without allowing the side tracking /distracting debate about concentration camps.
ThreeCranes discussed “The Real Bravo Two Zero” and wrote: “Their mission was to locate and radio back the co-ordinates of the mobile missile launchers Saddam was using to hurl Scuds at Israel.”
Hi ThreeCranes,
Your comment is fascinating and I thank you.
First a question.
Given advanced U.S. satellite monitor (including access to simulcast imagery) of Saddam at war with “mobile (Scud) missile launchers” and Israel & Saudi Arabia as primary targets, is it stupid for me to wonder why the “Real Bravo Two Zero” mission was even necessary.
The Brit mission seems like something that might even be retro to vintage WW II standard “behind enemy lines” heroic actions.
Inundated by prevailing Zio shemes, I have issues as to the competence of the Iraqi crew, those tasked with (presumably) the aim & launch of Scud missiles at Israel.
Point 1: According to what I found available on internet, Scud missiles struck Israel targets, including populated Tel Aviv. AND only two (2) Israeli casualties reported!?
Hm. At time, had Israel an A.B.M. system that could intercept the Scud attack?
(NOTE: Have no idea about Saudi Arabian strikes, body count)
Point 2: Have no idea how destructive were Saddam’s Scud missiles upon hitting enemy targets. Suggests to me that either the crew’s coordinates or aim had to be “off kilter” because not one managed to land & hit bullseye on Rothschild Way.
As we know, ThreeCranes, it’s good to go on solo mission and get “behind the verbal lines” of rare U.S. journalists/historians who are disinclined to further publish Fake Gulf War News.
Maybe, just maybe one of our reliable U.R. (Russian) military commenter-specialists may zero-in on my sputtering Scud problem?
Thanks once again! Hope to soon view “The Real Bravo Zero Two” film.
Now you do!
June 13, 1980 Paris, FRANCE, Yehia El-Mashad, Egyptian nuclear scientist
August 21, 1983, Athens, GREECE, Mamoun Meraish, Senior PLO official
June 9, 1986, Athens, GREECE, Khalid Nazzal, Secretary DFLP
Ocober 21, 1986, Athens, GREECE, Munther Abu Ghazaleh, PLO
March 20, 1990, Brussels, BELGIUM, Gerald Bull, Canadian engineer
June 8, 1992, Paris, FRANCE, Atef Bseiso, Palestinian official
October 26, 1995, Sliema, MALTA, Fathi Shaqaqi, head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Israeli_assassinations#1980s
Let’s not forget the Iranian nuclear scientists who were assassinated between 2010 and 2012.
Masoud Alimohammadi,
Majid Shahriari,
Darioush Rezaeinejad, and
Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_Iranian_nuclear_scientists
I wasn't forgetting them, the list was only to assassinations "in Western countries".
Maybe Trump thinks it will be easier to slide a jewish woman through the democrat gauntlet…
CIA has got to batten down for heavy weather. Torture and murder in the CIA death camps have been formally designated 'systematic and widespread' by UN special procedures. CIA is provably guilty of substantial involvement in sending armed bands, groups, irregulars or mercenaries, to carry out acts of armed force against another State, and of using banned biological weapons. Crimes against humanity, crimes against peace.
Gina Haspel has direct and command responsibility for crimes against humanity. She is personally motivated to do whatever it takes to preserve CIA's impunity. This is consistent with CIA practice. They put torturers on the bench to quash cases of universal-jurisdiction crime by CIA. They put CIA moles in the IGs to dream up 'legal pretexts for manifestly illegal acts.'
That keeps the hostes humani generis safe at home. Problem is, there's a new sheriff in town. Crimes against humanity legally means what Nazis do. And Russians know a Nazi when they see one. After WWII they didn't hire them for Operation Paperclip like CIA did, they stamped them out. Russia has torn up the gentleman's agreement. They're not keeping CIA crimes under their hat anymore, they're assembling a bill of indictment.
The international community is preparing a pincer: international criminal law for individuals, and state responsibility for governments. You can't just jail a few grunts or purge a Nixon anymore. It's gonna cost ya: reparations, restitution, compensation with interest, satisfaction. Appropriately imposed, it will make Versailles reparations and war guilt seem like spring break.
War is the only way out for fugitives like Gina Haspel.
Now you do!
June 13, 1980 Paris, FRANCE, Yehia El-Mashad, Egyptian nuclear scientist
August 21, 1983, Athens, GREECE, Mamoun Meraish, Senior PLO official
June 9, 1986, Athens, GREECE, Khalid Nazzal, Secretary DFLP
Ocober 21, 1986, Athens, GREECE, Munther Abu Ghazaleh, PLO
March 20, 1990, Brussels, BELGIUM, Gerald Bull, Canadian engineer
June 8, 1992, Paris, FRANCE, Atef Bseiso, Palestinian official
October 26, 1995, Sliema, MALTA, Fathi Shaqaqi, head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Israeli_assassinations#1980s
Plus several Iranian scientists in recent years.
I wonder if Scott Ritter was one of those “non-cooperative targets”: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Ritter
Lot sez:
This is wrong on so many levels it is hard to know where to begin.
First of, Israel is not an ally. An “ally” has a special meaning: it requires a treaty between two nations. None such treaty exists between Israel and the US, although one was offered and declined by Israel, presumably because it would require declaring its borders.
“close” can be used to describe a leech or parasite that is clinging to one’s corpse and sucking it dry.
“would not engage is[sic] such a barbaric act”
The term “barbarism” should be defined in the dictionary as “Israel”.
This Lot individual claims to not be Israeli while putting the interest of that foreign nation before that of the one he claims to be a citizen of. I see this as SOP for most Israeli shills on this and other sites: vehemently denying being Israeli or Jewish, but then their posts betray.
Unless you put the US first, second, and third, above all other countries, don’t you dare call yourself American. Putting a foreign country before that of the country that provides you succor is treasonous behavior, irrespective of the legal definition of “treason”.
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/russian-to-judgement/
Hey, LondonBob! Thanks for the link. Craig Murray’s a personal hero of mine. But now a question: where does it say that Skripal was friends with Julian Assange? They would seem to be an odd match, wouldn’t they?
So the Russians will give the Americans a "free pass" to attack the Syrians, Iranians and Hezbollah as long as Russians aren't put at risk?
“So the Russians will give the Americans a “free pass” to attack the Syrians, Iranians and Hezbollah…?”
What is wrong when the military pledge loyalty to their your own country first and foremost?
The Israel-occupied Congress and the military are proclaiming that it is OK for American boys and girls to die for Israel. Splendid. https://whiskeytangotexas.com/2018/03/13/general-clark-u-s-ground-troops-are-now-prepared-to-die-for-the-jewish-state/
“U.S. troops stand ready to die at Israel’s behest … the IDF will decide whether or not U.S. troops become embroiled in the regional war for which Israel is preparing, not the United States. Indeed, Haimovitch buoyed Clark’s words, stating that: “I am sure once the order comes we will find here U.S. troops on the ground to be part of our deployment and team to defend the state of Israel.”
More: http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Juniper-Cobra-begins-with-US-and-IDF-troops-simulating-missile-attacks-544598
“MILLIONS OF DOLLARS have been spent on the exercise, with preparations for it beginning some 24 months ago. … the US and Israeli troops will work side-by-side under each other’s relevant chain of command. “As far as decision-making, it is a partnership,” he continued, stressing nonetheless that “at the end of the day it is about the protection of Israel [Haimovitch].” … according to Haimovitch, “I am sure once the order comes we will find here US troops on the ground to be part of our deployment and team to defend the State of Israel.”
– Parasitoid in action.
I am with you and thanks!
Ametican High school students on "Basic Training" trips to Holocaust museums now can become soldiers, "be all you can be," and die for Israel.
Sad, sad, Sad Sack.
Below is You Tube video on Juniper Cobra (exercise) 2018.
https://youtu.be/P0jTe3Z_o88
Thanks again, annamaria.
The 30 shekel whores in Congress can be guaranteed to provide a steady supply.
Hard to tell. Usually it’s done so to be hard to tell.
Masoud Alimohammadi,
Majid Shahriari,
Darioush Rezaeinejad, and
Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_Iranian_nuclear_scientists
Let’s not forget the Iranian nuclear scientists who were assassinated between 2010 and 2012.
I wasn’t forgetting them, the list was only to assassinations “in Western countries”.
What is wrong when the military pledge loyalty to their your own country first and foremost?
The Israel-occupied Congress and the military are proclaiming that it is OK for American boys and girls to die for Israel. Splendid. https://whiskeytangotexas.com/2018/03/13/general-clark-u-s-ground-troops-are-now-prepared-to-die-for-the-jewish-state/
"U.S. troops stand ready to die at Israel’s behest ... the IDF will decide whether or not U.S. troops become embroiled in the regional war for which Israel is preparing, not the United States. Indeed, Haimovitch buoyed Clark’s words, stating that: “I am sure once the order comes we will find here U.S. troops on the ground to be part of our deployment and team to defend the state of Israel.”
More: http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Juniper-Cobra-begins-with-US-and-IDF-troops-simulating-missile-attacks-544598
"MILLIONS OF DOLLARS have been spent on the exercise, with preparations for it beginning some 24 months ago. ... the US and Israeli troops will work side-by-side under each other’s relevant chain of command. “As far as decision-making, it is a partnership,” he continued, stressing nonetheless that “at the end of the day it is about the protection of Israel [Haimovitch].” ... according to Haimovitch, “I am sure once the order comes we will find here US troops on the ground to be part of our deployment and team to defend the State of Israel.”
-- Parasitoid in action.
Wow, great find annamaria.
The author of the first piece put it best:
And that goes for the over 4,000 US soldiers who were killed trying to “liberate” Iraq.
Sorry for posting this yet again, but, I guess repetition can be a mother of learning.
History not only repeats,but continues and it takes a while (if ever) to become obvious, I think
ThreeCranes asked: “why should we believe that anything that comes from England (such as these claims made by Steele)…”
Hi ThreeCranes,
A controversial question.
Are you inclined to accept the Obama administration’s account about Operation Neptune Spear, May 2011?
I do not.
Meanwhile, the “hit” ZUS war movies & History Channel documentaries take Americans down w/o a shot.
Thank you.
Selah, great lies naturally need a sedate audience.
What is wrong when the military pledge loyalty to their your own country first and foremost?
The Israel-occupied Congress and the military are proclaiming that it is OK for American boys and girls to die for Israel. Splendid. https://whiskeytangotexas.com/2018/03/13/general-clark-u-s-ground-troops-are-now-prepared-to-die-for-the-jewish-state/
"U.S. troops stand ready to die at Israel’s behest ... the IDF will decide whether or not U.S. troops become embroiled in the regional war for which Israel is preparing, not the United States. Indeed, Haimovitch buoyed Clark’s words, stating that: “I am sure once the order comes we will find here U.S. troops on the ground to be part of our deployment and team to defend the state of Israel.”
More: http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Juniper-Cobra-begins-with-US-and-IDF-troops-simulating-missile-attacks-544598
"MILLIONS OF DOLLARS have been spent on the exercise, with preparations for it beginning some 24 months ago. ... the US and Israeli troops will work side-by-side under each other’s relevant chain of command. “As far as decision-making, it is a partnership,” he continued, stressing nonetheless that “at the end of the day it is about the protection of Israel [Haimovitch].” ... according to Haimovitch, “I am sure once the order comes we will find here US troops on the ground to be part of our deployment and team to defend the State of Israel.”
-- Parasitoid in action.
Great info. Your efforts are most admirable.
“b” s/b bjondo
Like so many issues regarding the validity of states, you are welcome to take your complaint to the UN and make your case.
Like so many others issues, making such a charge when the powers in play acknowledge it is a peculiar expenditure of energy. Germany, Poland, Austria, Russia, Czechoslovakia, Belgium, and a host of others states in which holocaust claims are made — officially acknowledge that as fact. Yet there’s a large number of people willing to tell those countries, that it is false claim.
I understand why some would prefer tough issues were not in existence. I further understand that others overplay the tough issues purely to gain advantage and avoid being held accountable —
But eventually, one has to acknowledge –
1. Israel is a state among the body of states recognized as much by the same
2. Eastern European states acknowledge a holocaust, regardless of debates about magnitude – it is significant enough that they accept it as fact and behave accordingly.
There’s plenty of room to challenge Israeli behavior in the US and Palestine, the middle east even, without allowing the side tracking /distracting debate about concentration camps.
Is this Jewess attacking Trump or is her goal to attack Russia?
What is with the Jews and Russia? Why do they hate Russia so? At every turn and for any reason, all the Jews, left and right, are relentlessly attacking.
Trump is giving the Jews everything BUT aggressively going after Russia – so she is dumping on him because he is not sufficiently attacking Russia.
This Jew hate for Russia must be investigated.
Looking at the Jew commie history in Russia – do the Jews think that Russia has cause to nuke them?
Think Peace — Art
1. Zionist state's greatest purported threat is the Shi Arc, comprised of Hezbollah, Syria, and Iran. As the performance by Nimrata Haley at the UN the other day demonstrated, the US would prefer to regime change both Syria and Iran without violating international law. But Putin has openly stated that he would not repeat the mistake he made in Libya, when he failed to exercise Russia's veto.
The only thing standing in the way of a Greater Israel is Putin and his resolve to protect his interests in the region.
2. Before Putin came on the scene, the (((Russian))) Oligarchs had taken over the commanding heights of the economy and - after cutting a deal with Yeltsin to help him win the 1996 election - they were well positioned to take over political control, as well. But much to their chagrin, Yeltsin became to ill to continue and he was replaced by Vlad Putin. First thing Putin did was to convene a meeting with the Oligarchs and to emphasize the new rules they had to play by: business was business and they could operate freely in that realm as long as they paid their taxes, but they were not permitted to interfere in politics. Well, the biggest Oligarch, Mikhail Khordorkovsky, didn't take too kindly to the new sheriff's rules and decided to go against him in the political sphere. Putin took this opportunity to demonstate his seriousness and charged Khordorkovsky with tax evasion and locked him up in a cage while the court proceedings took place. Once the other Oligarchs witnessed this, they all scattered like rats deserting a sinking ship. But the larger community was offended that the Russian leader would show such contempt to one of their own and treat him like a savage beast. They will never forgive him for that.
So, these, IMHO, are the two reasons why they have such a hate on for Russia/Putin.
Jew wants to dominate to be a life sucking parasite.
Russia, unlike America and Europe, was not is not game.
What is wrong when the military pledge loyalty to their your own country first and foremost?
The Israel-occupied Congress and the military are proclaiming that it is OK for American boys and girls to die for Israel. Splendid. https://whiskeytangotexas.com/2018/03/13/general-clark-u-s-ground-troops-are-now-prepared-to-die-for-the-jewish-state/
"U.S. troops stand ready to die at Israel’s behest ... the IDF will decide whether or not U.S. troops become embroiled in the regional war for which Israel is preparing, not the United States. Indeed, Haimovitch buoyed Clark’s words, stating that: “I am sure once the order comes we will find here U.S. troops on the ground to be part of our deployment and team to defend the state of Israel.”
More: http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Juniper-Cobra-begins-with-US-and-IDF-troops-simulating-missile-attacks-544598
"MILLIONS OF DOLLARS have been spent on the exercise, with preparations for it beginning some 24 months ago. ... the US and Israeli troops will work side-by-side under each other’s relevant chain of command. “As far as decision-making, it is a partnership,” he continued, stressing nonetheless that “at the end of the day it is about the protection of Israel [Haimovitch].” ... according to Haimovitch, “I am sure once the order comes we will find here US troops on the ground to be part of our deployment and team to defend the State of Israel.”
-- Parasitoid in action.
Hi annamaria,
I am with you and thanks!
Ametican High school students on “Basic Training” trips to Holocaust museums now can become soldiers, “be all you can be,” and die for Israel.
Sad, sad, Sad Sack.
Below is You Tube video on Juniper Cobra (exercise) 2018.
Thanks again, annamaria.
Obama can do no wrong. He's literally like a messiah to them, and they rationalize all his terrible crimes, like the destruction of Libya, and the drones, and assassinations and so forth, because Obama and his black skin mean something existential to them. He's an incarnation of their deeply held aspirations and world view. Everything they learned in university about how all the evils of the world are all a direct consequence of white men's racism, and white oppression of women and homos, and all the rest. Obama was their salvation on two legs. Their redemption and savior. And he always will be.
And I'm not talking about blacks, but white liberals and Jews.
So the Obama amulet, with his likeness, and these people needing to grip it for comfort, and hold it and find strength in his image, is too hilarious for me. Because I know these people. One in particular has been inconsolable since the 'Russian hacking' bullshit impeachment hope dwindled, and he went silent, and has been since. I can actually imagine him gaping reverentially at pictures of Obama for solace and spiritual sanctuary. He used to wear shirts with huge Obama images. And now he seems catatonic.
With every uptick of the economy, with every unemployment statistic showing blacks and others getting back to work, and the economy improving...
with every diplomatic success and every scene of Trump walking onto Air Force One, and looking so presidential..
I know these people's souls are bleeding like opened arteries, and eviscerating with every time Trump shows up on the screen.
So the hand, clutching the Obama icon in a tight, sweaty grip, is an image just too funny for me. I have to laugh.
didn't mean to sound too light about all that's going on. I remain hopeful, that the new CIA head at least isn't Tom Cotton. I obviously don't approve of her, but compared to what Hillary would have chosen, I suspect Trump is still trying to mollify the deepstate.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/378112-snowden-on-haspel-cia-uniforms-should-be-decorated-with-skulls
We’re truly between a rock and a hard place when on one hand we have these bozos who think Obama heals the sick and on the other hand, we have the Mike Pence-‘nutjobs’ who think Israel will fly us all (like it or not) on early-bird flights to heaven.
Also, so sad to have to fully concur, that the pestilence which Trump is spreading (Haspel, Haley, ‘mad dog,’ …) is arguably preferable to the cancer Hillary would have spread.
that's about it too now they're saying Putin is ready to do a chemical attack in NYC, as Geo pointed out above
this is the headline (in red) on Drudge right now
it's like the Twilight Zone or something
Uruguay is looking better each day
Now you do!
June 13, 1980 Paris, FRANCE, Yehia El-Mashad, Egyptian nuclear scientist
August 21, 1983, Athens, GREECE, Mamoun Meraish, Senior PLO official
June 9, 1986, Athens, GREECE, Khalid Nazzal, Secretary DFLP
Ocober 21, 1986, Athens, GREECE, Munther Abu Ghazaleh, PLO
March 20, 1990, Brussels, BELGIUM, Gerald Bull, Canadian engineer
June 8, 1992, Paris, FRANCE, Atef Bseiso, Palestinian official
October 26, 1995, Sliema, MALTA, Fathi Shaqaqi, head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Israeli_assassinations#1980s
Anthrax murders after 911?
Hey, Art. There are two reasons they hate Russia and Putin so much:
1. Zionist state’s greatest purported threat is the Shi Arc, comprised of Hezbollah, Syria, and Iran. As the performance by Nimrata Haley at the UN the other day demonstrated, the US would prefer to regime change both Syria and Iran without violating international law. But Putin has openly stated that he would not repeat the mistake he made in Libya, when he failed to exercise Russia’s veto.
The only thing standing in the way of a Greater Israel is Putin and his resolve to protect his interests in the region.
2. Before Putin came on the scene, the (((Russian))) Oligarchs had taken over the commanding heights of the economy and – after cutting a deal with Yeltsin to help him win the 1996 election – they were well positioned to take over political control, as well. But much to their chagrin, Yeltsin became to ill to continue and he was replaced by Vlad Putin. First thing Putin did was to convene a meeting with the Oligarchs and to emphasize the new rules they had to play by: business was business and they could operate freely in that realm as long as they paid their taxes, but they were not permitted to interfere in politics. Well, the biggest Oligarch, Mikhail Khordorkovsky, didn’t take too kindly to the new sheriff’s rules and decided to go against him in the political sphere. Putin took this opportunity to demonstate his seriousness and charged Khordorkovsky with tax evasion and locked him up in a cage while the court proceedings took place. Once the other Oligarchs witnessed this, they all scattered like rats deserting a sinking ship. But the larger community was offended that the Russian leader would show such contempt to one of their own and treat him like a savage beast. They will never forgive him for that.
So, these, IMHO, are the two reasons why they have such a hate on for Russia/Putin.
Russia is and has been the most Christian of European countries with great art, literature, music, scientists, poets – a superior culture- none of which needs Jew. Russians understood Jew and tried to control in a decent manner.
Jew wants to dominate to be a life sucking parasite.
Russia, unlike America and Europe, was not is not game.
There is truth there!
Enemy number one of the Jews is one of their own - Jesus!
Think Peace --- Art
It seems that to keep the Trump-Russia collusion narrative alive they need to rehabilitate the credibility of Christopher Steele which is in tatters. But even if they manage to do that his findings are tainted because he’s on record as hating Donald Trump, so he’s far from a non-partisan source of information. In fact, his hatred gives him motivation to “cook the books” so to speak.
There's plenty of room to challenge Israeli behavior in the US and Palestine, the middle east even, without allowing the side tracking /distracting debate about concentration camps.
Bit silly. UN not needed.
The Yid state exists, for now, but the Yid state does not have a right to exist. No state has a right to exist. And it is the only state that demands others to acknowledge its right to exist.
Since you brought up side tracking debates about concentration camps (I must have skipped those comments), I will mention the concentration-exterminations-weapons testing prison called GAZA.
b should be bjondo. Computer timed out before I could complete moniker.
Your rationale, would make sense if not for the fact, that their response is supported even by the UN. I would think given the issues one would want avoid making it more complex than it already is. And understand most of those arguments feed right into Jewish complaint of being under constant assault, feeding their unjustified behavior in Palestine. I further agree that the UN should install a peace keeping force.As for Christians who think I am opposed to the will and prophesy of God --- have the courage to make you case and I will gladly respond. This for now, one should be very careful about playing fast and loose with God's authority.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/why-the-west-cannot-stomach-russians/5631953
wow
such hatred and malice
I think many will tell you that Jesus was not a jew. He was Judean and not a jew according to several sources (Google: “Jesus was not a jew”). Being an atheist, I am skeptical of his ever having existed, but if he did, …
Jew - the children of Satan.
That is why Jesus is so hated by the children of the Father of Lies and the Liar Himself.
Sadly, Judaized Western Christians are weak and easily led astray.
Anyone perceived as threatening by the money bags crowd and is punished for it is a "Jesus."
In a sense, we kill "Jesus" many times a day all over the world. Any time some goon stomps on another, weaker, innocent person "Jesus" is killed. All the rest is mere detail.
I am aware of what Israel did to a few Nazi leaders in the 60s and against the terrorists behind the Olympics terrorism in the 70s. I do not know of any instance of Israel killing anyone in Western nations since the 1970s. Unlike Russia, Israel is a close ally of my nation and the United Kingdom, and would not engage is such a barbaric act.
You should do your homework and google the names of Iranian scientists murdered by Israelis. There are also well documented barbaric Israeli acts of imprisoning and torturing children and murdering the passengers of ships coming with the humanitarian aid to Palestine. Add to that the 4 million victims of the ziocon-contrived wars in the Middle East. Th wars were — and are — a slaughterhouse for the glory of Eretz Israel. Russians are in Syria on a formal invitation from the Syrian government, protecting the Syrian sovereignty. Unlike American soldiers in Iraq, Russians are treated as liberators by Syrians. Israel is an aggressor working hand in hand with ISIS/Al Qaeda. Google yourself the relevant documents.
By exercising a powerful amoral influence over the corrupt US Congress and the corrupt UK parliament, Israel has become the greatest threat to western civilization.
The Iraq war has Israel-firster fingerprints all over. Google Feith, Wolfowitz, Ledeen. No wonder that Israel-firsters have colluded with neo-Nazis.
Thank you@
By exercising a powerful amoral influence over the corrupt US Congress and the corrupt UK parliament, Israel has become the greatest threat to western civilization.
The Iraq war has Israel-firster fingerprints all over. Google Feith, Wolfowitz, Ledeen. No wonder that Israel-firsters have colluded with neo-Nazis.
I am one who would say Jesus was not a Jew. HE came against the Jew. To save the world from the
Jew – the children of Satan.
That is why Jesus is so hated by the children of the Father of Lies and the Liar Himself.
Sadly, Judaized Western Christians are weak and easily led astray.
I am certainly not going to contest your right to your opinion. If you want to scream at the world for acknowledging the state of Israel, you are certainly welcome to do so. It’s most likely counter productive, but if you think that aids your advance as opposed to forcing it through a mud tube have at it.
No. Israel is responding to the oft cited claims that she does have a right. And while I understand the contention, it’s fairly clear, there was an intended process for an Israeli state as well as one for others living in Palestine, but at the very least, a two state solution at the very least.
I agree that Israel. has made that process more messy and complex than it needed to be. I agree she get out of Palestine yesterday. I agree, she is clearly guilty of abuses. I would agree that the UN failed in establishing a two state solution. I would agree that Israel should be paying Royalties or but property she has confiscated out right or leave on her own accord or not. I agree that Israel is being mighty abusive of promises she believes God has made to her. And I also agree that the that she disabuses the grace given by so many other nations because of WWII events. I have previously explicated why she is bound by international rules, which the US fails to enforce and the US aides and abets. I am unclear how Christians think god would violate himself or Christ when it comes to Israel — careless faith. decoupling what God intended from the other strand of whiteness and kindred spirit is a very tough psychosis to unravel. Since they are noticeably quiet about Israel’s attempts to expel non-white Jewish inheritors — I am unaware of any promise to Jewish whites alone.
Your rationale, would make sense if not for the fact, that their response is supported even by the UN. I would think given the issues one would want avoid making it more complex than it already is. And understand most of those arguments feed right into Jewish complaint of being under constant assault, feeding their unjustified behavior in Palestine.
I further agree that the UN should install a peace keeping force.
As for Christians who think I am opposed to the will and prophesy of God — have the courage to make you case and I will gladly respond.
This for now, one should be very careful about playing fast and loose with God’s authority.
Would not it be great if this "right" was not depriving the American servicemen and Israel's neighbors the right to live?
The predatory behavior of influential zionists in the US and UK has created an enormous problem for western civilization. Leave us alone. Try to resolve your quarrels with your Arab cousins on your own. Israel's "right" is coming for a horrific price for the western civilization, particularly with regard to the deterioration of moral fiber.
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2018/03/looks-like-mattis-is-the-grown-up-in-the-room.html#comment-6a00d8341c72e153ef01b8d2e2793d970c The comment section: “The millenia old conflicts there are really no business of ours. The possibility that we’ll go to war with Russia and risk our own population to further Israeli perceptions shows how far down the rabbit hole we’ve gone. The zionists “own” our political, media, governmental establishments lock stock and barrel for this possibility to exist.”
Again, leave us alone. You have your own culture and traditions -- live by them but, please, at your own expense. And don't even try the tired Holocaust-biz arguments: Today, the leading ziocons are in bed with neo-nazis (see Ukraine) and militant Islamists (see Syria). Besides, it is long overdue to educate the wold about the Bolshevik revolution and the role of Jews in creating and running GULAG (the killings fields and mines of the inhuman concentrations camps), Holodomor (man-made famine in Ukraine), and Soviet secret police. Here are some names for you to check: Naftali Frankel, Lazar Kaganovich, Yagoda, Rozalia Zalkind (Zemlyachka), Jakob Schiff (US banker)...
to cont.
Jew repeats “Jesus was a Jew” as a way to control Western Christians, esp the zionized variety.
Nothing further from the truth.
Frankly, on the issue of Sec Tillerson’s departure. I am sad to see him go. I appreciate his prudence. Despite his incoming rhetoric, he actually was far more prudent than i expected. The essence of a conservative mind.
I should bite my tongue more about Sec. Pompeo. I tend to immediately push back against anyone who thinks the US should be using force where its unjustified 00 regime change, uncoupled from international consensus policing, instigating revolutions – in democracies no less – Ukraine, etc. But I think its fare enough to wait and see.
As does the CIA director, well, we have seen how aggressive women are in posts, as far back as Pres. Roosevelt’s admin and before. And they are no less capable or willing of using unnecessary force to get their way. Needless aggression mistaken for being tough.
Occam’s razor says Gina Haspel’s fifth-column (((leadership))) wasn’t what got her this job. Every candidate for DCI is neocon-compatible, since they never met a war they didn’t like – if you lose, then you just foist it on the Pentagon.
CIA has got to batten down for heavy weather. Torture and murder in the CIA death camps have been formally designated ‘systematic and widespread’ by UN special procedures. CIA is provably guilty of substantial involvement in sending armed bands, groups, irregulars or mercenaries, to carry out acts of armed force against another State, and of using banned biological weapons. Crimes against humanity, crimes against peace.
Gina Haspel has direct and command responsibility for crimes against humanity. She is personally motivated to do whatever it takes to preserve CIA’s impunity. This is consistent with CIA practice. They put torturers on the bench to quash cases of universal-jurisdiction crime by CIA. They put CIA moles in the IGs to dream up ‘legal pretexts for manifestly illegal acts.’
That keeps the hostes humani generis safe at home. Problem is, there’s a new sheriff in town. Crimes against humanity legally means what Nazis do. And Russians know a Nazi when they see one. After WWII they didn’t hire them for Operation Paperclip like CIA did, they stamped them out. Russia has torn up the gentleman’s agreement. They’re not keeping CIA crimes under their hat anymore, they’re assembling a bill of indictment.
The international community is preparing a pincer: international criminal law for individuals, and state responsibility for governments. You can’t just jail a few grunts or purge a Nixon anymore. It’s gonna cost ya: reparations, restitution, compensation with interest, satisfaction. Appropriately imposed, it will make Versailles reparations and war guilt seem like spring break.
War is the only way out for fugitives like Gina Haspel.
If so, what is your timing estimate, and based on what factors?
I believe that your analysis about "...the only way out for the fugitives...", but the web of the gangster criminals is wider than the denizens of foggy bottom(s), the prostitute treasonists occupying both the senate and the house of representatives, and the white house staff; all 'agents', (accepting a value-proposition favouring their career advancement in exchange for making discretionary decision/policy favouring the foreign political entity and/or international/domestic collective members above all others and discriminating against persons identified by the collective authorities as counter to the augmented 'status of the collective/foreign political entity) working for the controlling foreign political entity/international collective (domestic and x-domestic) are complicit, non?
And their cousins in the UK?
So, your story is appealing, but what the timing?
... the forum (UN)?
... other relevant factors?
I like your post, thanks.
A load of BS.
So, are you speaking to me (I can smell your BS) or to your handlers and cubicle mates?
So much for a sincere reasoned discussion. Cubicles mates(?) Handlers(?)
I am sure a review of my comments will reveal a consistent advocacy on the issue of Israel, minus but few caveats.
But, if it easier for you to conclude I am an Israeli sitting in a computer space typing propaganda -- your choice.
Excuse me, I think I am missing a lot of pay checks for my labor.
that is one odious string of egregious lies and smears Duke.
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/russian-to-judgement/
Hot off the press:
The Novichok Story Is Indeed Another Iraqi WMD Scam
Please consider reading Stephen Lendman' s important article (below) which is linked to today's article by Paul Craig Roberts.
http://stephenlendman.org/2018/03/perilous-time-world-history-got-worse/
Sorry to assign homework, geo. Thank you for your servus.
Good grief.
I’ve never read anything by Lendman before.
He paints a very bleak future, indeed: I’m starting to get a better understanding of why The Maven was so high on Trump.
Needless to say, his position on these matters usually acted as an early warning indicator for me. Sadly, that approach has never failed me.
To paraphrase " has-been" anti-war Bob Dylan, I admire how you know which way the (war) wind blows.
Since the major Zionist "Superpowers," ZUS, U.K., & France, now demand war (at minimum) against Syria and Iran, the American masses have no choice whatsoever but to accept and obey again.
Consider evil ZUS wars since Autumn 2001, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, none of which posed any threat to the U.S.A.?
Given an intelligent variant of madness, they risk war with Russia which would be the first country in > 50 years who could exact real HURT on them.
Thank you!
We Made A Documentary Exposing The ‘Israel Lobby.’ Why Hasn’t It Run?
Read more: https://forward.com/opinion/396203/we-made-a-documentary-exposing-the-israel-lobby-why-hasnt-it-run/
Any takers on a bet on whether this report will ever see the light of day here in this country?
CINDY SHEEHAN & RON PAUL on panel together
CHALLENGING US MILITARISM STOP the War Machine, SAVE the Planet!
Saturday, March 17, 2018 / 1 – 5 PM
Full schedule and registration: http://ourpeacecenter.org/
Oh, in case you think this is the work of foreign agents:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VVl5eanmiQ
Israel Lobby Doesn't Want Al Jazeera to Spill its Secrets
1. I think Israel recognize and respect the rights of others. The US should not agree to anything and everything Israel does. And the US should be careful because Israel has cost IS lives directly and indirectly.
2. US leadership should put the considerations of the US first. The US should not be making any laws that inhibit the critique of any state, including Israel - and the right to boycott as they see fit.
3. I think Israel should abide by the same rules of international as all other states should. And that includes being accountable to developing relations with her neighbors on mutual terms.
4. I think the US leadership should be held accountable for their choices. They are not under any spell to that alleviates them of responsibility.
Now there is what ought to be and there is what actually is. I would encourage one deal with what is.
International law?
That's for the goyim!!!
Jesus is the Son of God… not a Jew per se. In any event a Galilean and only remotely related to modern Jews, on the Mothers side. (Grin) Forgive & Bless me Mother.
Thanks for sharing, Chuck.
I’ve never read anything by Lendman before.
He paints a very bleak future, indeed:
I’m starting to get a better understanding of why The Maven was so high on Trump.
Needless to say, his position on these matters usually acted as an early warning indicator for me. Sadly, that approach has never failed me.
Me too.
Grand Marshall of N.Y.C.'s Israeli Day Parade (2016), Donald J. Trump, not Jewish, but he's all theirs, all the way to Jerusalem!
The Maven knew Trump would not be on a collision course with anything multinational-Jewish Lobbies, Wall Street, Pentagon, and Rothschild's wanted.
In addition, Donald Trump personified the whole Talmud-worldview on the sanctimonious ruse of "Make America Great Again" and Maven marketed that spittle while on Far East business.
(Zigh) Like mentally exhausted Winston Smith in "1984," iffen began to love & get high on The Maven's authority.
Thanks, geo.
I tend to leave the Holocaust out of the discussion . . . caveat: unless pressed.
Thanks. That Al Jazeera report, exposure of Israel Lobby in US, goes to the heart of the matter. No wonder the Lobby is stifling it. Meanwhile, near to you ….. (Maybe you should invite Joe Webb, lol.)
This Saturday in Orinda
CINDY SHEEHAN & RON PAUL on panel together
CHALLENGING US MILITARISM
STOP the War Machine, SAVE the Planet!
Saturday, March 17, 2018 / 1 – 5 PM
Full schedule and registration: http://ourpeacecenter.org/
“Qatar is under pressure to bury an undercover Al Jazeera documentary that exposes the Israel Lobby in the US. Asa Winstanley of the Electronic Intifada says the film’s key revelations include the close cooperation between the neocon Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and the Israeli government”
Israel Lobby Doesn’t Want Al Jazeera to Spill its Secrets
annamaria,
To paraphrase ” has-been” anti-war Bob Dylan, I admire how you know which way the (war) wind blows.
Since the major Zionist “Superpowers,” ZUS, U.K., & France, now demand war (at minimum) against Syria and Iran, the American masses have no choice whatsoever but to accept and obey again.
Consider evil ZUS wars since Autumn 2001, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, none of which posed any threat to the U.S.A.?
Given an intelligent variant of madness, they risk war with Russia which would be the first country in > 50 years who could exact real HURT on them.
Thank you!
… the once great New Yorker is now, once unthinkable, a leftist, gender/colour/etc obsessed rag … the daily email to subscribers a parodic list of right-on topics – today a ‘’trans’’ article on feminising surgery for the face … time to bit it farewell …
I am aware of what Israel did to a few Nazi leaders in the 60s and against the terrorists behind the Olympics terrorism in the 70s. I do not know of any instance of Israel killing anyone in Western nations since the 1970s. Unlike Russia, Israel is a close ally of my nation and the United Kingdom, and would not engage is such a barbaric act.
I realize it’s easier to just blurt out crap and let everyone do the research for you, but did you even believe your own premise?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_Mahmoud_Al-Mabhouh
Two of my heroes!
It appears Rand Paul has come to terms with the fact that his chances of ever pleasing The Lobby are slim:
I think you're right Geo
Such conviction in beliefs is admirable… especially when based purely on hearsay.
Since it is possible that you heard it firsthand, given your strong conviction… could you do me a favour?
Could I borrow your time machine for an hour? Having no interest in the past… just for quick screenshot of the coming markets. Thank you.
Cuban Missile Crisis 2.0, anyone?
Never mind a Pearl Harbor/911-style attack .... All you need is a whiff of super-scary "nerve agent" and voilà, full spectrum retaliation!
https://twitter.com/breaking911/status/974011535361232896?s=21
What’s worse than this shrill Hindu bitch is that NEOCON suck up John Bolton is said to about to replace McMaster as NSA. Now that’s a horror.
‘You gotta have faith’, heathen.
https://twitter.com/randpaul/status/973955597728088067?s=21
Yes, maybe he’s getting some more backbone especially after his nutty neighbor broke his ribs and collapsed a lung. He’s got to be in fighting shape because I hear that the NEOCON of non Joo NEOCON’s John Bolton is going to be picked by Trump to replace McMaster. That’s a disaster that Rand Paul has to spare the American people at all costs.
CIA has got to batten down for heavy weather. Torture and murder in the CIA death camps have been formally designated 'systematic and widespread' by UN special procedures. CIA is provably guilty of substantial involvement in sending armed bands, groups, irregulars or mercenaries, to carry out acts of armed force against another State, and of using banned biological weapons. Crimes against humanity, crimes against peace.
Gina Haspel has direct and command responsibility for crimes against humanity. She is personally motivated to do whatever it takes to preserve CIA's impunity. This is consistent with CIA practice. They put torturers on the bench to quash cases of universal-jurisdiction crime by CIA. They put CIA moles in the IGs to dream up 'legal pretexts for manifestly illegal acts.'
That keeps the hostes humani generis safe at home. Problem is, there's a new sheriff in town. Crimes against humanity legally means what Nazis do. And Russians know a Nazi when they see one. After WWII they didn't hire them for Operation Paperclip like CIA did, they stamped them out. Russia has torn up the gentleman's agreement. They're not keeping CIA crimes under their hat anymore, they're assembling a bill of indictment.
The international community is preparing a pincer: international criminal law for individuals, and state responsibility for governments. You can't just jail a few grunts or purge a Nixon anymore. It's gonna cost ya: reparations, restitution, compensation with interest, satisfaction. Appropriately imposed, it will make Versailles reparations and war guilt seem like spring break.
War is the only way out for fugitives like Gina Haspel.
So, are you forecasting a war?
If so, what is your timing estimate, and based on what factors?
I believe that your analysis about “...the only way out for the fugitives…”, but the web of the gangster criminals is wider than the denizens of foggy bottom(s), the prostitute treasonists occupying both the senate and the house of representatives, and the white house staff; all ‘agents‘, (accepting a value-proposition favouring their career advancement in exchange for making discretionary decision/policy favouring the foreign political entity and/or international/domestic collective members above all others and discriminating against persons identified by the collective authorities as counter to the augmented ‘status of the collective/foreign political entity) working for the controlling foreign political entity/international collective (domestic and x-domestic) are complicit, non?
And their cousins in the UK?
So, your story is appealing, but what the timing?
… the forum (UN)?
… other relevant factors?
I like your post, thanks.
No, just some delusion moment from a dumb bimbo, granted having a Cabinet position, who has a reputation for embarrassing herself. Which is expected from the former accountant of waste-management company trying to pretend to know anything about diplomacy and warfare.
Yay Rand! Welcome back to the fold! I loved that press conference (thanks Rurik) and his measured responses to some of those MSM shills (“You are blocking the first woman head of the CIA”). He called out the neocons by name – like Bolton, and war-mongering Masters. He also (rightly) questioned Trump’s hiring people who were opposed to his policies.
I see a future POTUS here! Unless they RFK him…
Trudeau is messing things so badly up here, rather than hockey being our national pastime, my sense is legislation is in the works to change it to cricket!
Loved that picture of Cruella, the cia nominee, on Drudge, exchanging respectful glances with Jr. Kushner, to tell us all: 'hands off, she's j e w I s h'
Stick around, Rurik. We need fighters like you more than ever. Heck, I’m even considering becoming an American citizen to be in a better position to lend a helping hand.
Trudeau is messing things so badly up here, rather than hockey being our national pastime, my sense is legislation is in the works to change it to cricket!
but I don't know if I'd council coming to the ZUS as an alternative. You'd be a great benefit Geo, but this place is also swirling down the PC drain.
Ron Paul has warned us that Trump's wall just might one day be used to keep the slave-cattle in, rather than the immigrants out. I wonder if he has a point.
With everything that I've glimmered some fifty something years on this rock, I'm convinced 100% that their intention, and ultimate, unwavering imperative is to reduce us 'stupid goyim' to the status of Palestinians (at best).
When they burned those people alive in Waco, I saw their id.
Now they use their goons to simply shoot men like Robert LaVoy Finicum down in cold blood.
RIP
http://prepperguy.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Robert-LaVoy-Finicum.jpg
But then perhaps you're right Geo, and we need to fight now more than ever.
But can't we do it from somewhere like Argentina or New Zealand or Paraguay, so we don't have to marinate in the devil's bile as we wage our battles?
I’ve never read anything by Lendman before.
He paints a very bleak future, indeed: I’m starting to get a better understanding of why The Maven was so high on Trump.
Needless to say, his position on these matters usually acted as an early warning indicator for me. Sadly, that approach has never failed me.
geokat wrote: “I’m starting to get a better understanding of why The Maven was so high on Trump.”
Me too.
Grand Marshall of N.Y.C.’s Israeli Day Parade (2016), Donald J. Trump, not Jewish, but he’s all theirs, all the way to Jerusalem!
The Maven knew Trump would not be on a collision course with anything multinational-Jewish Lobbies, Wall Street, Pentagon, and Rothschild’s wanted.
In addition, Donald Trump personified the whole Talmud-worldview on the sanctimonious ruse of “Make America Great Again” and Maven marketed that spittle while on Far East business.
(Zigh) Like mentally exhausted Winston Smith in “1984,” iffen began to love & get high on The Maven’s authority.
Thanks, geo.
Hey, Andrei. I wish that were true. Unfortunately, just like we’ve grown accustomed to seeing POTUSes read their speeches from a TelePrompTer, everything a US Ambassador to the UN says is scripted. And we all know who the scriptwriters are, don’t we? She was selected because she’s window dressing – i.e., few would ever suspect she is reading from a script written by members of The Lobby. While most would feel sheepish telling such lies, she does it with such conviction and sincerity that most uninformed viewers actually believe her. You have to give them credit for excellent type casting, though.
I am not sure who is the bigger fear mongering clique. Those on this sight who seem to think that everything is an Israeli conspiracy or the establishment that panders to Israeli paranoia.
They would be very small checks and hardly worth cashing anyway based on the value of your contributions.
Though what constitutes a small check might be a king's ransom.
I am aware of what Israel did to a few Nazi leaders in the 60s and against the terrorists behind the Olympics terrorism in the 70s. I do not know of any instance of Israel killing anyone in Western nations since the 1970s. Unlike Russia, Israel is a close ally of my nation and the United Kingdom, and would not engage is such a barbaric act.
Gerald Bull was assassinated by Mossad in Brussels in 1990:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerald_Bull#Assassination_and_legacy
I’ve never read anything by Lendman before.
He paints a very bleak future, indeed: I’m starting to get a better understanding of why The Maven was so high on Trump.
Needless to say, his position on these matters usually acted as an early warning indicator for me. Sadly, that approach has never failed me.
Unfortunately Lendman insists on writing in his own brand of abbreviated shorthand which is a shame. The editor of Global Research has stated his frustration about this and I gave up reading him for that reason, just as I turn away from people who mumble when speaking to me. If people can’t make the effort to communicate clearly then I can’t be bothered to make the effort to listen to what they are trying to say.
Bishop Jon Spong has written that the blind faith such as you describe has obscured the message of Jesus and will ultimately spell the end of Christianity. IIRC the book was Jesus for the non religious.
“…she is reading from a script written by members of The Lobby.”
– Correct.
They want the Golan Heights. They want Russian mineral resources, for free. They want the complete worldwide dominance by the financial sector. The tribe hates viscerally those nations that used to be hosts for Jews — such as Persia (Iran), Germany, Russia, Poland… This Psalm 137-9 (Sefer Tehillim 137-9) should be taken seriously by gentiles: “Happy is the one who seizes your infants and dashes them against the rocks.”
The chosen psychopath work hard to bring the humankind to the end of the days.
Laugh.
Bravo to me.
Though what constitutes a small check might be a king’s ransom.
My faith is not blind it is that of a reasoned enlightened western man. I am not a Christian Zionist, now that is blind, ‘dingbat’ faith.
Also remember who came to the WH within the last 2 weeks! Nothin—Ya-Who and MbS of Saudi! Kushner and his wife are used only as a conduit!
It’s all like a bad SNL skit; aren’t we ever going to commercial ? Even the characters look like 2 bit extras.
Loved that picture of Cruella, the cia nominee, on Drudge, exchanging respectful glances with Jr. Kushner, to tell us all: ‘hands off, she’s j e w I s h’
https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/indiatoday/images/story/201803/gina_haspel_0.jpeg
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBL6VbCXUAAW0jX.jpg
https://twitter.com/breaking911/status/974011535361232896?s=21
Is this it, then? The False Flag we’ve been expecting?
Never mind a Pearl Harbor/911-style attack …. All you need is a whiff of super-scary “nerve agent” and voilà, full spectrum retaliation!
So because this was a stupid act by a smart Putin, we shouldn't believe what our eyes tell us? Because we have no eye witnesses -yet- maybe it never happened the way the Brits tell us? I hope all involved pull through especially Mr. Skripal's daughter.
The simplest explanation isn't always true but most of the time it is. The Russians poison people and do other really bad stuff like tossing bodies off buildings and the like. I'd bet on them being guilty (of serial poisoning) even if I don't necessarily have blind faith in the people telling me so.
So if Mayer --I've read two of her books-- wants to tell me that the Russians have Kompromat on Trump I think I'd be willing to listen (haven't seen it yet). Hopefully evidence --should it exist-- will be forthcoming. I think Trump is fully capable of participating in questionable activity and Russians have been fully functional in providing dalliances of all sorts (past/present) from which he can dabble.
You say, “So because this was a stupid act by a smart Putin, we shouldn’t believe what our eyes tell us?”
What exactly is it that our eyes tell us? In fact, our eyes tell us nothing concerning this event. What we have is bare assertions and nothing more. The United States and it’s European lackeys try to demonize Russia in the US drive towards world domination. Why is it less likely that the US or it’s British lackeys poisoned this couple than that “Russia” (meaning Vladimir Putin) did it? Remember Operation Gladio? Remember the Gulf of Tonkin fraud? Remember the Maine for heaven’s sake!
There is zero evidence that Russia had any part of this or any other exotic poisoning in the UK. There is zero evidence that Russia had any input into the US election in 1916. I’m a retired trial lawyer. I know a thing or two about evidence. Why this constant braying of jackasses about matters that have no basis in evidence?
Why do I even ask? Mass hysteria, depraved indifference to truth, even celebration of the Lie! In the society of the spectacle, only the show matters.
Hi Macon,
As you might expect, U.R. commenters often indulge colleague questioning when something appears "before their eyes."
Your words "only the show (theater) matters" provoked me to ask you a question about the 9/11 "mastermind" Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (K.S.M.) who USrael President Obama decided against having him stand trial in a civilian court, especially not at a NYC venue.
I for one believe K.S.M.'s fate is a unique example of a "no show trial" that (at minimum) could have forwarded the 9/11 victim family's lawsuit against Saudi Arabia who the Pentagon currently supports the Saud Royals' merciless bombing of Yemen.
Speaking respectfully, any thought on this suspicious matter, Mr. Richardson?
Of course, you can take the "fifth" here at the U.R.
To supplement my "show," linked (below) is a video featuring a Zio Corporate Media softball-interview with Dr. James Mitchell. He is an articulate psychologist, contracted by CIA to advise on enhanced interrogation of "non-combatant" Terror War prisoners, and he got to interview the captured K.S.M.! *
(Dr. Mitchell emphasized Americans ought fear imposition of Sharia law but says zip about the Zio imposition of Frankfurt School-Think.
https://youtu.be/My9Q8PPR6NA
Thanks, Macon!
* Here we see blatant Zio theater / hypocrisy at play. The Corporate Media gave a war criminal-psychologist an exit door during televised questioning, and the Obama administration's D.O.J. wouldn't open the Gitmo cell-gate and permit K.S.M. to tell Americans exactly how he "masterminded" 9/11. (Zigh) At least the post-WW II civilized-international community got a taste of Eichmann's "banality of evil?"
" "Only the Russians" developed this class of nerve agents, said the chemist. "They kept it and are still keeping it in secrecy."
The only other possibility, he said, would be that someone used the formulas in his book to make such a weapon."
_________________________________________- Vil Mirzayanov
He PUBLISHED the formulas??? Okay. Only the Russkies .......
Spong was referring to the fundamentalist view, immaculate conception, son of God, resurrection and all of that fantastic Churchianity. The book is well worth reading IMO, as is The Pagan Christ by Tom Harpur. Both books were written by men of the cloth, neither of whom are anti-Christian.
I wad humbled to find that he had anticipated me by more than 300 years but still puzzled at yhe persistence of irrational theistic belief amongst intelligent and effective people.
Is it not impossible that there can exist a caring Creator god who doesn't actually care enough to sort out the many errors and contradictions for which his vatious prophets, popes and religious leaders are the intermediate cause if He existed to instruct them. And how could he neglect the billions of Buddhists, Hindus and animists?
.
Macon Richardson: “Why is it less likely that the US or it’s British lackeys poisoned this couple than that “Russia” (meaning Vladimir Putin) did it? Remember Operation Gladio?”
Great question, Macon! Fortunate for the Anglo-Zionist side that you are not cross examining.
Thanks.
Better still read or read an abridged version or summary of 17th century French ptiest Jesn Meslier’s “Testament” in which he sets out the overwhelming case for atheism and against the Abrahamic Gods.
I wad humbled to find that he had anticipated me by more than 300 years but still puzzled at yhe persistence of irrational theistic belief amongst intelligent and effective people.
Is it not impossible that there can exist a caring Creator god who doesn’t actually care enough to sort out the many errors and contradictions for which his vatious prophets, popes and religious leaders are the intermediate cause if He existed to instruct them. And how could he neglect the billions of Buddhists, Hindus and animists?
.
-- Correct.
They want the Golan Heights. They want Russian mineral resources, for free. They want the complete worldwide dominance by the financial sector. The tribe hates viscerally those nations that used to be hosts for Jews -- such as Persia (Iran), Germany, Russia, Poland... This Psalm 137-9 (Sefer Tehillim 137-9) should be taken seriously by gentiles: "Happy is the one who seizes your infants and dashes them against the rocks."
The chosen psychopath work hard to bring the humankind to the end of the days.
While this is largely true, and I agree, but let’s look at a much larger picture–ALL current Western political “elites”, even those who can not be construed in any way as neocons, are going apoplectic at the very idea of Putin being elected President of Russia this Sunday. That is what is going on. Visceral Russophobia was characteristic of the combined West long ago before the United States even existed or before neoconservatism was even conceived as such. In other words, this is not just neocon cabal, albeit most vocal among them all, this is so called combined West which is waging a war on Russia. It is also in a much larger sense a global terminal crisis of a modern liberal capitalism which IS a Western shtick.
A repost: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-14/fatal-quad-who-assassinating-mi6-assets-british-soil
So because this was a stupid act by a smart Putin, we shouldn't believe what our eyes tell us? Because we have no eye witnesses -yet- maybe it never happened the way the Brits tell us? I hope all involved pull through especially Mr. Skripal's daughter.
The simplest explanation isn't always true but most of the time it is. The Russians poison people and do other really bad stuff like tossing bodies off buildings and the like. I'd bet on them being guilty (of serial poisoning) even if I don't necessarily have blind faith in the people telling me so.
So if Mayer --I've read two of her books-- wants to tell me that the Russians have Kompromat on Trump I think I'd be willing to listen (haven't seen it yet). Hopefully evidence --should it exist-- will be forthcoming. I think Trump is fully capable of participating in questionable activity and Russians have been fully functional in providing dalliances of all sorts (past/present) from which he can dabble.
Well, here are the facts that give a huge black eye to the UK establishment that has been whoring non-stop for the banking/weapon-production sector: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-14/fatal-quad-who-assassinating-mi6-assets-british-soil
“The one notable similarity shared by the very different individuals in this foursome of exposed spies is that they all held an irrational belief in the reliability of the British justice and banking systems, other institutions, and intelligence services. None of them seemed to fully appreciate the simple fact that they would only be treated as true gentlemen as long as they served British interests. Once they began to represent even a potential threat to Britain’s ongoing political operations or once their current value dropped below a certain threshold, they were easily sacrificed to fulfill their final, “last, but not least” task – to serve as a log to be added to fuel the flames of Russophobia in their new and very temporary homeland.”
Compare the foursome of murderers and swindlers (the darlings of London and the UK intelligence services) with Dr. David Kelly, Michael Hastings, and Seth Rich
Here is the main proponent of Magnitsky Act on whom the whole story of “Magnitsky affair” is based: “Bill Browder served with a subpoena in New York (original): https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=KE0AwlwQhMs
Hey, the US Congress of Prostitutes, here is your man Bill Browder – a scion of the First Communist of the US and a tax avoider who managed to screw the freedom of speech in the EU and US. When the truth about Browder’s crimes and lies was exposed in a documentary (fact-based reality), Browder has sued everyone in the EU in order to prevent the release of the documentary: http://nationalinterest.org/feature/what-really-killed-sergei-magnitsky-16612?page=show
The youtube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=KE0AwlwQhMs) shows Browder “in New York on Feb 3, 2015, when marshals from the U.S. District Court in Manhattan tried to serve him a subpoena to give evidence as part of the only trial thus far on US soil proceeding from the Magnitsky Act. The reason for Mr. Browder’s nervous behavior is obvious: his arguments served only political aims and were intended for cases in which the verdict is known from the beginning. But none of his claims could stand up to scrutiny by any experienced lawyer once real business interests were at stake, and this is exactly what happened with Mark Cymrot from BakerHostetler during Browder’s court deposition on Apr 15, 2015.”
Any more Qs about the US /EU sanctions against Russia? Browder was the sole star witness for the Magnitsky Act that led to the illegal economic sanctions against Russia. The unruly idiots (the “deciders”) believe that they could break all and any international laws and this would not affect their precious lives. The scoundrels-in-charge are watching with amusement that the whole world order is unraveling and that their “righteous” (always baseline-minded) activities are leading towards a mushroom cloud over their heads. This time towards a real one, not the ugly Condy’ Iraq fable.
“…a much larger sense a global terminal crisis of a modern liberal capitalism which IS a Western shtick.”
I am keenly aware of that.
Trudeau is messing things so badly up here, rather than hockey being our national pastime, my sense is legislation is in the works to change it to cricket!
no doubt
but I don’t know if I’d council coming to the ZUS as an alternative. You’d be a great benefit Geo, but this place is also swirling down the PC drain.
Ron Paul has warned us that Trump’s wall just might one day be used to keep the slave-cattle in, rather than the immigrants out. I wonder if he has a point.
With everything that I’ve glimmered some fifty something years on this rock, I’m convinced 100% that their intention, and ultimate, unwavering imperative is to reduce us ‘stupid goyim’ to the status of Palestinians (at best).
When they burned those people alive in Waco, I saw their id.
Now they use their goons to simply shoot men like Robert LaVoy Finicum down in cold blood.
RIP
But then perhaps you’re right Geo, and we need to fight now more than ever.
But can’t we do it from somewhere like Argentina or New Zealand or Paraguay, so we don’t have to marinate in the devil’s bile as we wage our battles?
What exactly is it that our eyes tell us? In fact, our eyes tell us nothing concerning this event. What we have is bare assertions and nothing more. The United States and it's European lackeys try to demonize Russia in the US drive towards world domination. Why is it less likely that the US or it's British lackeys poisoned this couple than that "Russia" (meaning Vladimir Putin) did it? Remember Operation Gladio? Remember the Gulf of Tonkin fraud? Remember the Maine for heaven's sake!
There is zero evidence that Russia had any part of this or any other exotic poisoning in the UK. There is zero evidence that Russia had any input into the US election in 1916. I'm a retired trial lawyer. I know a thing or two about evidence. Why this constant braying of jackasses about matters that have no basis in evidence?
Why do I even ask? Mass hysteria, depraved indifference to truth, even celebration of the Lie! In the society of the spectacle, only the show matters.
A retired trial lawyer, Macon Richardson wrote: “Why do I even ask? Mass hysteria, depraved indifference to truth, even celebration of the Lie! In the society of the spectacle, only the show matters.”
Hi Macon,
As you might expect, U.R. commenters often indulge colleague questioning when something appears “before their eyes.”
Your words “only the show (theater) matters” provoked me to ask you a question about the 9/11 “mastermind” Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (K.S.M.) who USrael President Obama decided against having him stand trial in a civilian court, especially not at a NYC venue.
I for one believe K.S.M.’s fate is a unique example of a “no show trial” that (at minimum) could have forwarded the 9/11 victim family’s lawsuit against Saudi Arabia who the Pentagon currently supports the Saud Royals’ merciless bombing of Yemen.
Speaking respectfully, any thought on this suspicious matter, Mr. Richardson?
Of course, you can take the “fifth” here at the U.R.
To supplement my “show,” linked (below) is a video featuring a Zio Corporate Media softball-interview with Dr. James Mitchell. He is an articulate psychologist, contracted by CIA to advise on enhanced interrogation of “non-combatant” Terror War prisoners, and he got to interview the captured K.S.M.! *
(Dr. Mitchell emphasized Americans ought fear imposition of Sharia law but says zip about the Zio imposition of Frankfurt School-Think.
Thanks, Macon!
* Here we see blatant Zio theater / hypocrisy at play. The Corporate Media gave a war criminal-psychologist an exit door during televised questioning, and the Obama administration’s D.O.J. wouldn’t open the Gitmo cell-gate and permit K.S.M. to tell Americans exactly how he “masterminded” 9/11. (Zigh) At least the post-WW II civilized-international community got a taste of Eichmann’s “banality of evil?”
What exactly is it that our eyes tell us? In fact, our eyes tell us nothing concerning this event. What we have is bare assertions and nothing more. The United States and it's European lackeys try to demonize Russia in the US drive towards world domination. Why is it less likely that the US or it's British lackeys poisoned this couple than that "Russia" (meaning Vladimir Putin) did it? Remember Operation Gladio? Remember the Gulf of Tonkin fraud? Remember the Maine for heaven's sake!
There is zero evidence that Russia had any part of this or any other exotic poisoning in the UK. There is zero evidence that Russia had any input into the US election in 1916. I'm a retired trial lawyer. I know a thing or two about evidence. Why this constant braying of jackasses about matters that have no basis in evidence?
Why do I even ask? Mass hysteria, depraved indifference to truth, even celebration of the Lie! In the society of the spectacle, only the show matters.
“It’s the Russians, says chemist who uncovered existence of ‘Novichok’ “
” “Only the Russians” developed this class of nerve agents, said the chemist. “They kept it and are still keeping it in secrecy.”
The only other possibility, he said, would be that someone used the formulas in his book to make such a weapon.”
_________________________________________- Vil Mirzayanov
He PUBLISHED the formulas??? Okay. Only the Russkies …….
Truth is coming out in the Kaganat of Nuland and this is intolerable for the US-supported Nazis that are in charge in Kiev: “Maidan icon Savchenko faces arrest after claiming top Ukraine official ‘led snipers to central Kiev” https://www.rt.com/news/421379-ukraine-maidan-savchenko-arrest/
“Parubiy was a self-proclaimed “commandant of Maidan” during the mass protests in Ukraine. He was named as a possible ringleader by some critics who allege that the mass killings were initiated by the protestor side. Pashinsky, who was an MP at that time and remains one in the current parliament, was famously caught on camera helping a man with a hunting rifle escape from an angry crowd. Some people believe that Pashinsky was part of a conspiracy to escalate violence in Kiev and rushed to protect the man believing him to be one of the snipers responsible for the bloodbath.”
The intolerable truth that the MSM, controlled by the influential Russophobe (banksters/weaponry-producers/ziocons), has been strenuously hiding from the EU/US populace: https://consortiumnews.com/2018/03/15/acceptable-bigotry-and-scapegoating-of-russia/
” Russia has one of the most educated populations in the world, universal health care for its people, a homeownership rate of 84%, strong gun control laws, no death penalty, 140 days of guaranteed maternity leave for women at 100% salary, and Moscow was just voted the 4th safest megacity in the world for women. And, despite claims that are often repeated in corporate media and even by many in the alternative press, Russia has independent and critical voices in the print media. Even on television, which is heavily influenced by the Kremlin, the Western position is often given airtime by either pro-Western Russian critics or Westerners themselves.”
So because this was a stupid act by a smart Putin, we shouldn't believe what our eyes tell us? Because we have no eye witnesses -yet- maybe it never happened the way the Brits tell us? I hope all involved pull through especially Mr. Skripal's daughter.
The simplest explanation isn't always true but most of the time it is. The Russians poison people and do other really bad stuff like tossing bodies off buildings and the like. I'd bet on them being guilty (of serial poisoning) even if I don't necessarily have blind faith in the people telling me so.
So if Mayer --I've read two of her books-- wants to tell me that the Russians have Kompromat on Trump I think I'd be willing to listen (haven't seen it yet). Hopefully evidence --should it exist-- will be forthcoming. I think Trump is fully capable of participating in questionable activity and Russians have been fully functional in providing dalliances of all sorts (past/present) from which he can dabble.
Well, we at least know the US didn’t do it since it didn’t involve a CSG or MOAB and half the town wasn’t taken out at the same time.
Until it’s payback time.
Some time ago, an insightful commenter on the Unz Review said that one cannot understand post-WWI Germany and what they did to the Jews until one understands the Weimar Republic. By analogy, one cannot understand the United States until one understands the Weimar Republic … because we are also being “Weimarized”. I anticipate that there will be another payback time. It is only a question of time.
The Tribe might keep this in mind: Russia, Britain, Spain, Poland, Germany, Ukraine. The Tribe is always on the wrong side of history in spite of their much-vaunted intelligence. You would think they would learn something over the millenniums.
Loved that picture of Cruella, the cia nominee, on Drudge, exchanging respectful glances with Jr. Kushner, to tell us all: 'hands off, she's j e w I s h'
there really does seem to be some relation, beside just the namehttps://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBL6VbCXUAAW0jX.jpg
A question.
Has T.S.A. personnel "pat down" her head & checked for evidence of twin pointy-horns?
Thank you!
Democracy Now is just another faux Left controlled opposition media organ like the Guardian. It is bankrolled by Soros – enough said.
What exactly is it that our eyes tell us? In fact, our eyes tell us nothing concerning this event. What we have is bare assertions and nothing more. The United States and it's European lackeys try to demonize Russia in the US drive towards world domination. Why is it less likely that the US or it's British lackeys poisoned this couple than that "Russia" (meaning Vladimir Putin) did it? Remember Operation Gladio? Remember the Gulf of Tonkin fraud? Remember the Maine for heaven's sake!
There is zero evidence that Russia had any part of this or any other exotic poisoning in the UK. There is zero evidence that Russia had any input into the US election in 1916. I'm a retired trial lawyer. I know a thing or two about evidence. Why this constant braying of jackasses about matters that have no basis in evidence?
Why do I even ask? Mass hysteria, depraved indifference to truth, even celebration of the Lie! In the society of the spectacle, only the show matters.
The people who did this are the same ones who put snipers on rooftops at Deraa in Syria in 2011 to fire into the crowd, targeting young kids and pregnant women to inflame the crowd and then turning their guns on unarmed police officers equipped only with batons. Then did exactly the same thing at Maidan in 2014 using Georgian mercenaries. Standard page from the CIA play book.
1. I think Israel recognize and respect the rights of others. The US should not agree to anything and everything Israel does. And the US should be careful because Israel has cost IS lives directly and indirectly.
2. US leadership should put the considerations of the US first. The US should not be making any laws that inhibit the critique of any state, including Israel - and the right to boycott as they see fit.
3. I think Israel should abide by the same rules of international as all other states should. And that includes being accountable to developing relations with her neighbors on mutual terms.
4. I think the US leadership should be held accountable for their choices. They are not under any spell to that alleviates them of responsibility.
Now there is what ought to be and there is what actually is. I would encourage one deal with what is.
Oy vey!
International law?
That’s for the goyim!!!
What is wrong when the military pledge loyalty to their your own country first and foremost?
More goy cannon fodder for the Talmudic master race.
The 30 shekel whores in Congress can be guaranteed to provide a steady supply.
Even if this particular one didn’t exist, there has been an endless parade of “Jesus’” throughout history.
Anyone perceived as threatening by the money bags crowd and is punished for it is a “Jesus.”
In a sense, we kill “Jesus” many times a day all over the world. Any time some goon stomps on another, weaker, innocent person “Jesus” is killed. All the rest is mere detail.
Some time ago, an insightful commenter on the Unz Review said that one cannot understand post-WWI Germany and what they did to the Jews until one understands the Weimar Republic. By analogy, one cannot understand the United States until one understands the Weimar Republic ... because we are also being "Weimarized". I anticipate that there will be another payback time. It is only a question of time.
The Tribe might keep this in mind: Russia, Britain, Spain, Poland, Germany, Ukraine. The Tribe is always on the wrong side of history in spite of their much-vaunted intelligence. You would think they would learn something over the millenniums.
I’ll say.
That’s for foreign policy. We all know what controls our domestic policies, and it ain’t “We da Pee-ple.”
“More goy cannon fodder for the Talmudic master race.”
Anyone here remember Charles Manson? I propose he and The Family implemented a unique foreign policy that should be compared to that being (presently) implemented by The Neoconservative Family.
First, the Manson Family headquarters was Spahn Ranch and the Neoconservative Family’s base-of-operations is D.C. Both venues share in common lots of groping & sex, but The Manson Family traveled in dune buggies and The Neoconservative Family cavorts around in limos.
Second, Charles Manson wanted to start a race war and needed to bump off a hot Hollywood star and frame blacks for perpetrating the murderous mission. While Nixon’s America convulsed during total war against black people, Charlie and loyal members of The Family planned to seek safety inside a remote “hole” while the N. American continent went apeshit, and afterward he would triumphantly emerge to rule everything.
Third, I go to The Neoconservative Family who do not want to carve stars of David into their foreheads as did Charlie with swastikas during his trial.
However, one can link The Family’s odd-ball foreign policy & goals to that of The (unspeakable) Neoconservative Family undertakings.
The Neoconservative Family now desires to start an apocalyptic war against Iran, Syria, Russia, and maybe China. How to do that with dumb goyim total support? A tough one. Hm.
Instead of scruffy Manson telling strung-out “G.I Janes” how to get the murderous war-ball rolling, The Neoconservative Dbl.Think-Tank commandos assign squeaky-Nikki Haley with making “Ten Minutes Hate Putin’s Russia” speeches to the also-ran United Nations.
There is no Vince Bugliosi-style prosecution of The Neoconservative Crime Family. BOOM, boom.
Doughboys on the Golan Heights front, & chickenhawk “dough” boys at the Goldman Sachs Group feeding trough, picnic.
And wherefore go the instigating Neoconservative Family when nuclear WW III fires start? Well, I guarantee their sanctuary will not be inside some desolate desert “hole.”
We have been warned of the deep state’s attempt to rehabilitate Steele to continue the attack on Mr. Trump. It seems pretty desperate and seems like they don’t have many real bullets left and are firing only blanks now
https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/indiatoday/images/story/201803/gina_haspel_0.jpeg
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBL6VbCXUAAW0jX.jpg
Hi Chris,
A question.
Has T.S.A. personnel “pat down” her head & checked for evidence of twin pointy-horns?
Thank you!
Highly recommend viewing this exquisite interview between Red Ice host, Lana, and the author of It’s Time to Drop the Jew Taboo, Charles Bausman (founder of Russia Insider).
I found it to be very encouraging because Charles Bausman, just as Paul Nehlen, comes across as a very down to earth person who is prepared to fight to take his country back. Just read the transcript of the interview I posted below to get a sense of the optimism Charles has – that there is indeed hope for a brighter future as long as the American people step up and support alternative media, like RI. Needless to say, I share Charles’ optimism for a brighter future.
Enjoy!
Here’s the promotional blurb found on Red Ice’s website:
For those who prefer the written form, I have transcribed the most interesting exchange of the interview:
Suppose you heard yesterday's Trump administration's charging Russia with attacking ZUS energy infrastructure grid?
Nine years old during Cuban missile crisis, I recall how worried my neighbors were for fear of a nuclear war with U.S.S.R.
Millions of Americans now are flushed with "March Madness" hoops tournament excitement and thought about a WW III just bounces off the Pacific Rim.
Blessings upon the pursuit of Nehlen & Bausman.
This is a seminal article and everyone should view and get involved with a web of alternative media.
Taking down the mainstream media, by pointing out the overbearing weight of its contradictions in the new objective.
Very adult discussion, (despite yet still the infiltration of identity politics, which is, in my opinion, a distraction).
If I were to nitpick a little bit, I cannot, for the life of me, understand Charles recommending that government should take over the internet in order to guarantee its neutrality. Who does he think runs the government, if not the same entrenched leftist bureaucrats ? What normal, competent person would actually go into politics or government, when the whole system and all your co-workers adamantly demand 'their right' to everyone else's money?
Funnily enough, after recommending government take over of the internet he begins to ask why Trump doesn't do anything about it. If the answer is not obvioue enough, it would be a little hard for Trump to pull off something like that given the rethoric about him having dictatorial tendencies. It's what all dictators do, they take over media 'in order to ensure its neutrality,' and then determine for themselves what neutrality is (see NPR, and human history to datto).
If Charles wants to pull the rug from under the aspiring censors, he should remove any roadblocks to competition in these fields, and yeah maybe also stop the secret services from coordinating the censorship with these firms. A visit from an uncompromized justice department head might also work a miracle or two in this area.
Thanks for this encouraging information, geo!
Thank you for posting.
This is a seminal article and everyone should view and get involved with a web of alternative media.
Taking down the mainstream media, by pointing out the overbearing weight of its contradictions in the new objective.
Very adult discussion, (despite yet still the infiltration of identity politics, which is, in my opinion, a distraction).
Dissident X tried his/her best & recommended: “Taking down the mainstream media, by pointing out the overbearing weight of its contradictions in the new objective.
Very adult discussion, (despite yet still the infiltration of identity politics, which is, in my opinion, a distraction).”
Hi Dissident X,
There are obstacles including our nation’s abnormal-moral zeitgeist as to what goodness you offered, above.
Please consider reading The Saker article below? Thank you!
http://www.unz.com/tsaker/when-dealing-with-a-bear-hubris-is-suicidal/
Former Ambassador Craig Murray underscores the significance of the peculiar phraseology used by the West designed to pin the blame on those dastardly Ruskies. Well worth a read.
Excerpt from Of A Type Developed By Liars:
Go Rand! POTUS 2020!
Rand Paul: It's Time for a New American Foreign Policy
Very impassioned essay. Although I agree with much of what he’s written, I still see his unrelenting desire to make peace with the neocons peppered throughout this essay, as evidenced by these concluding paragraphs:
Randy should take heed of what the father of the neocons, Irving Kristol, made plain to everyone with ears to hear the reason that this long sought-after reconciliation of paleo- and neo-conservatives will be put off for the indefinite future:
OT
For those who are so inclined, here is an opportunity to help out Gilad Atzmon in his hour of need:
Maybe the filthy CAA Felter attack upon Gilad Atzmon will be a wake-up call for the sleeping "hood" domiciled in uneasy Sherwood Forest? Hope, hope, hope.
Will not surprise me to (one day) learn about an anti-semitism lawsuit agains Brother Nathanael's torso. Must be sheer torture for Joe Lieberman to watch a Real Jew News presentation?
At any rate, below is The Bro's interview with Archbishop Gabriel, focused on T. May's evidence-free case of Russian poisoning. Gabriel's final sentence is a theological "keeper" as he plain spokenly warned about "dark forces" who will piss on humanity & insist it's raining.
http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=1278
Thank you!
nothin’ like the sick, sikh, shiksa impersonating our UN representative.
I call her Hindu Halley but your description is great and more ethnically correct. (Grin)
Thanks for the link, Geo. Excellent interview featuring rational people for a change.
If I were to nitpick a little bit, I cannot, for the life of me, understand Charles recommending that government should take over the internet in order to guarantee its neutrality. Who does he think runs the government, if not the same entrenched leftist bureaucrats ? What normal, competent person would actually go into politics or government, when the whole system and all your co-workers adamantly demand ‘their right’ to everyone else’s money?
Funnily enough, after recommending government take over of the internet he begins to ask why Trump doesn’t do anything about it. If the answer is not obvioue enough, it would be a little hard for Trump to pull off something like that given the rethoric about him having dictatorial tendencies. It’s what all dictators do, they take over media ‘in order to ensure its neutrality,’ and then determine for themselves what neutrality is (see NPR, and human history to datto).
If Charles wants to pull the rug from under the aspiring censors, he should remove any roadblocks to competition in these fields, and yeah maybe also stop the secret services from coordinating the censorship with these firms. A visit from an uncompromized justice department head might also work a miracle or two in this area.
I left out her most glaring quality out of the alliteration, her stupidity
Too bad that the second link with the cartoon picture of Cruella doesn’t open automatically. The real Cruella is scary enough.
Great interview, Chuck. Thanks for sharing.